----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 07:31:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals

Message-ID: <





Information from IOM in washington.



Peace

Tombong Saidy

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

To:

Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT



********************************************************



RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM



> Job placement in Africa

> Financial assistance for returning job holders

> Support for self-employment projects



********************************************************



INTRODUCTION



In an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, the

International Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a program

to facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.







PROGRAM SUMMARY



African countries participating in Phase III of the Return of Qualified

African Nationals Program are: Angola, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana,

Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Nationals of these countries interested in job placement who hold a

Ph.D., or a Masters degree with two years of working experience, are

invited to apply. Africans holding a Bachelors degree, with extensive

work experience, will also be considered.



In some cases, IOM may consider applications of professionals who have

identified their own employment positions in Africa. Further, IOM may

evaluate candidates who are interested in self-employment projects.



IOM is able to assist a number of returnees from non-participant

nations, especially, but not limited to, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire,

Eritrea, Guinea, Malawi, Mali, Namibia, Senegal, Tanzania, and Tchad.

These applicants must have an employment position secured in their

country of return before their case may be evaluated.





APPLICATION PROCESS



Applications are submitted to the IOM office in Washington for review.

Approved dossiers are forwarded to regional offices in Africa via IOM

Headquarters in Geneva. The offices in Africa contact prospective

employers and submit dossiers of candidates for appropriate job

vacancies. Candidates may be placed with employers in the Public,

Private, or International sectors, depending on the human resources

requirements for each country. Once a job is secured IOM may provide

return and reintegration assistance.





FINANCIAL SUPPORT



Determined on a case-by-case basis, financial benefits for successfully

matched candidates may include:



> Airline tickets for the candidate and his or her dependents.



> Partial assistance toward the shipment of personal effects.



> A grant toward the purchase of professional equipment.



> Reintegration and reinstallation support to help defray initial

housing and living expenses.





BACKGROUND



The Program for the Reintegration of Qualified African Nationals began

in 1983 as a pilot project with a grant from the European Union

(formerly the EEC) and the United States. This development project was

designed to help reverse the effects of the brain drain on Africa. This

was accomplished by assisting African nations return and employ their

educated and experienced foreign-based nationals. Each returnee was

able to contribute to the development of his or her country through the

transfer of their knowledge, skills and experience. Between 1983 and

1987, 535 African Nationals were assisted by IOM in their return to the

African work force. Due to the overwhelming success of the pilot

project, the European Union approved Phase II of the program under the

Lome III Convention. Interested African ACP countries were invited to

participate. Under the project extension, 765 qualified professionals

and their families returned to Africa. Once again, as a result of the

program's success, the European Union considered and approved a third

phase of the Program under the Lome IV convention. Begun in February,

1995 Phase III of the program is designed to help 999 Africans families

return home.



********************************************************



For more information or an application, contact the IOM office in

Washington:



IOM

1750 K Street NW, Suite 1110

Washington, DC 20006

USA



E-mail:



Please note: IOM Washington is responsible for applications from

African Nationals who reside in Canada, the Caribbean, and the USA.

Inquiries from other locations will be referred to the appropriate IOM

office.



********************************************************



DATA ON IOM



IOM is an independent, non-political organization of 59 Member

Governments and 48 Observer States worldwide. For more than 40 years,

it has planned and operated specialized technical programs to assist in

refugee resettlement and migration for development. Over 8 million

people have received migration assistance under the auspices of IOM and

more than 20,000 people have received reintegration support under the

various "Return of Talent" programs to Africa, Latin America, the

Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:44:37 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Return of Qualified African Nationals

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Tombong!



As always,thanks for the resourcefulness!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From:

Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 10:31

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals



=20

Information from IOM in washington.



Peace

Tombong Saidy

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

To:

Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT



********************************************************



RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM



> Job placement in Africa

> Financial assistance for returning job holders

> Support for self-employment projects



********************************************************



INTRODUCTION



In an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, the

International Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a program

to facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 18:30:22 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Jallow!

It was really refreshing reading your analysis of the developmental =

maladies of Gambia, esp. the very interesting real examples you have =

given and what you think should be done about them.



I have some observations to make,but since you apparently have not yet =

finished,my observations will have to wait.But,in the meantime time, can =

you tell us a little about the problems facing the Agricultural Sector, =

because I can't figure out why Africans can't still produce their own =

foods even though the ecomomies of very many of them are based on =

Agriculture.





Regards Bassss! =20



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:02

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





How To develop from here (after a generation of independence) ?



People & Bass in particular





Bye for now and all comments invited.. the thrust of my argument is we

still pay the price of the colonial education of the 1950s..there are

universities in UK specializing in giving third worlders and Africans in

particular Masters degrees in 2 years flat..then of course go home.

Peace

pmj







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:30 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD:Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priority

Message-ID: <19970803195425.AAB9256@LOCALNAME>



Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His Priority



August 3, 1997



Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent



MONROVIA (PANA) - Liberia's new president, Charles Taylor, has pledged

to make national reconciliation his priority in the post-war

administration of his country.



In our quest to heal the pains of the republic, national

reconciliation remainds the key, Taylor, a former warlord, said after

his inauguration Saturday.



He won the presidential elections overwhelmingly, July 19



To this end, Taylor declared the month of August the period for

national reconciliation and healing.



Reach out and speak to someone even if that person does not want to

speak to you, he said. Apologize to someone eve if you believe that

that person deserves no apology.



In an apparent reference to the fact that he started the 1989

rebellion that triggered the seven-year civil war, Taylor said

Liberians should walk away from any argument about who started the war

and why.



He said: Let us abandon the constant references to our tribal and

ethnic origins in furtherance of the speech of propensity for hate.



That comment came during his inaugural speech, a ceremony lasting one

hour at Monrovia's Centennial Pavilion packed with thousands of

leaders and eight West African leaders.



Taylor told his compatriots they should never ever permit themselves

to be divided by anyone. The war killed at least 150,000 of the

country's estimated 2.5 million people and send hundreds of thousands

more other West African countries as refugees.



Promising to uplift and protect the human rights ad welfare of

Liberians, especially some 60,000 former fighters, Taylor called on

all Liberians abroad to return home and join us in the Herculean task

of reconstructing our beloved country.



He said: We are committed to the welfare and equal opportunity for all

ex-combatants of the civil conflict whether you are health,

traumatised, disabled otherwise disarmed and demobilised.



He promised to be a president to all Liberians and not a factional

leader. He said the principle of reciprocity, self-determination and

non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries would

guide the foreign policy of his administration.



In addition, he pledged to respect the relevant charters of the United

Nations, the Organisation of African Unity, the Economic Community of

West African States (Ecowas) and other international bodies to which

Liberia is signatory.



He urged greater African unity ad subregional integration. Liberia, he

said, would resume its place among the nations of Africa.



Speaking of a new breed of African leaders, Taylor said while Africa

shall entertain the views ad wisdom of other nations Africa shall not

be expected, as in the past, to be commanded by others.



He said Africa should cease to be a consumer continent to be dictated

to or remain a market place where arms for human destruction are sold.





Taylor expressed gratitude to the international community, especially

Ecowas, which has had a peace monitoring force in Liberia to help end

the civil war. He singled out Nigerian leader Sani Abacha for special

mention, saying his personal involvement facilitated the return of

peace to Liberia.







Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All

Rights Reserved.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:31 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: FWD:Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Success

Message-ID: <19970803195425.AAA9256@LOCALNAME>



Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African Success



August 3, 1997



Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent



MONROVIA (PANA) - The Ecowas Chairman ad Nigerian head of state, Gen.

Sani Abacha, says the restoration of peace in war-torn Liberia is a

demonstration that Africa can solve its won problems.



It shows that Africans can take their destiny in their own hands and

that regional peace keeping can work and indeed works, he said.



He was speaking Saturday at the inauguration of Charles Taylor as

president of post-war Liberia.



Commending the Economic Community of West African States' (Ecowas)

initiative in Liberia, Abacha said it was the first proven success of

chapter eight of the United Nations charter.



He said the entire world was now focused on Africa's oldest republic,

The rebirth of a great nation as Taylor took the oath of office.



Noting the skepticism that greeted the 1990 deployment of Ecomog, the

community's Peace Monitoring Force, to Liberia, Abacha acknowledged

that peace had been difficult to attain. It involved the sacrifice of

blood, sweat and vast resources, he said.



He added that Liberia had paid too great a price for this war, which

was altogether avoidable.



Describing Taylor's inauguration as epic-making and the culmination of

the collective efforts of the subregion, Abacha said the former

warlord was the man whom destiny has chose to lead Liberia into the

next century.



As Nigeria and Ecowas stood by Liberia during crisis, Abacha said the

same way they would support the country in time of peace.







Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All

Rights Reserved.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:00:54 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: LALA???

Message-ID: <



SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD

"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?



BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:18:57 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: A Gambian National Language

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Mr. Baldeh,

I have had a lousy week-end, so please bear with me if you find my question

irresponsible. I have been away from my desk for nearly a week and I' ve

just managed to go through your long answers to Momodou Camara.

My point of departure is that ANYTHING that promotes a Gambian identity is

welcome! Linguists like yourself would certainly have a lot to do whenever

the inhabitants of that geographic entity called Gambia should choose to

invent a hybridised tongue from some of the languages spoken there. But I

have a question and a few comments:



1. I failed to congratulate Bass on that wonderful job he did on a very

brief synopsis about the Origins of Tribali...I do not think Bass intended

it as a course, as you seemed to think. However, I would like to ask why

you think anyone giving a view of some aspect of linguistic history MUST

mention Noam Chomsky.



Frankly, I for one care little , at this material time, about whether

languages are a gift from God or some other deity that should wish us

appreciate it as THE VERB, OR SOURCE OF LIFE(?). Material conditions in

the world have RESULTED TO THE DEATH OF SOME LANGUAGES AND THE BIRTH OF

OTHERS - AND it is of little consequence (TO ME) if that is always a matter

of divine intervention or not. And such material conditions, do, to some

extent, exist in the Gambia! [ That many Gambians speak a Wollof poisoned

with English words is for instance, a fact of this world, explicable with

or without the help of both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible].



You say that Momodou should answer the imaginary Dane not like a European

since he is not one himself - my understanding of your implication being

that he should answer like an African/Gambia. But, in the same vein, you

mentioned that you do not want to be party to those kind of Gambian-type

discussions(?)!! Well what sort of debates do you want to participate in?

French or Danish ones?? Clear thinking is necessary here, don't you think?

No offence meant.



Best Regards,

Modou Sidibeh.



> Från: O BALDEH <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: A Gambian National Language

> Datum: den 31 juli 1997 19:27

>

> Njie,

> I would like give you more of what you need consequently. However, I am

> not among those who advocate for selecting one national langyage among

> the languages for the country. please note that. I am saying it is

> possible to create a langaugae out of these languages but I am not

> proposing one language in the place of others. I will not do that. Thats

> schizo....

> No hard feelings, just make records clear.

> si jaamanobi.

> Omar Baldeh

>

> On Thu, 31 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:

>

> > Momodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create a

new

> > language from the existing ones which could become our

national

> > language in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer.

The

> > answer is YES, they can. But such an important national issue



> > cannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether a

> > mixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I get

> > your point the new language being inclusive of all the other



> > languages.

> >

> > How language originated is still in dispute, with some

> > maintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say it



> > was invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that an

> > ancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I am



> > not sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the new



> > language is to be used, but I would imagine that it would

of

> > higher status than the other languages. In which case, it

> > would be used in domains such as Family, Technical,

Administration,

> > Education and Rural life.

> >

> > Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides of



> > the same coin. Suffice to say that the new language should

> > be accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assigned



> > role and of such functional importance as to be worth the

> > effort of acquiring...it has an important bearing on

> > motivation.'

> >

> > One of the problems with a national language in Africa,

> > like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili in

> > their list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be the



> > case that certain wealthy people would prefer to send their

> > kids abroad for education.

> >

> > Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a common

> > national language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And in

> > some countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasons

for

> > it. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, the

mother

> > tongue of only about ten percent of the population. But it

> > has now acquired an almost neutral status, not least because

> > of the massive support given to its development by the

Germans

> > and the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou did

> > not specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to put

the

> > national language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,

> > Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for the

> > selection of one of our national languages as THE national

> > language, and I will have something to say about this by the



> > middle of next week.

> >

> > I would however like to comment, if I may, about certain

> > issues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in the



> > world, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism the

> > exception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaks

only

> > one language, there are many to be found in Britain, for

> > example. This is probably because many of them do not see

the

> > need to learn another language, and they are many a time

> > embarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning of

> > monolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africans

> > that I know are at least bilingual, but our

> > bilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, this



> > means being able to speak only certain selected languages.

> >

> > Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenous

> > languages are important to us, and at the same arguing that

> > language is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?



> > I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimes

ask.

> > 1)Does learning another language entail learning another

culture?

> > 2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?



> > In trying to answer these questions, take into account, where



> > the LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.

> >

> > I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that one

> > language is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say that



> > all languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. I

> > wll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, on

the

> > position of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regarding

> > the Principle of Linguistic Equality.

> >

> > If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on this

> > subject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated.

I

> > wish everyone a super weekend.

> >

> > Momodou

> >

> > PS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain people

> > regarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised the

> > possibility of a private discussion.

> >

> >

> >

> >



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 09:01:13 +0200

From: "A.Dibba" <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Test: don't look!

Message-ID: <01BCA0B4.F6606080@NTWK4_0_96-31>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





-----Original Message-----

From: Moe S. Jallow [SMTP:

Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 6:46 PM

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Test: don't look!



Just testing.



-Moe







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 02:25:03 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "GAMBIA-L" <

Subject: Internet awareness seminar

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Mr.Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





NATIONAL NEWS



FOROYAA WEEKLY NEWSPAPER 31JULY-7AUGUST, 1997



-------------------------------------------



GAMTEL ORGANIZED A ONE DAY INTERNET SENSITIZATION SEMINAR



As part of the celebration to mark Internet week, the Gambia Telecommunications Company Ltd. GAMTEL in collaboration with the UNDP,

Banjul, organized a one day Internet Awareness Seminar at the Kairaba Beach Hotel On Monday, 28 July, 1997 to which the general

public was invited.

In his opening speech to the seminar, the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesay

underscored the importance of the Internet to the development of The Gambia.

He described the Internet as a tool for development which can bring awareness to the public by providing various forms of

information.

The secretary of State went on to assure the private sector that government does not intend to monopolize the Internet. He

indicated that they would limit themselves to the provisions of services.

In addressing the gathering , the acting UNDP resident Representative, Mr. Yakou Mensah underscored the need to develop an African

Information society that will enhance policy formulation.

Mr. Mensah elaborated on the multifaceted project of the UNDP to The Gambia.

He then went on to describe the introduction of Internet services as one of the most important innovations of the century.

He then outlined the objectives of the Internet project.

The managing Director of GAMTEL recalled that it was barely three months ago that the secretary of State for Works, Communication

and Information led a 5 person delegation to Abuja, Nigeria.

He indicated that the project will allow Internet users to share experience, and expose participants to services through the

Internet.

Other speakers included Dr. Akwule, President of Africa Communications (AFCOM), Richard Kirby of the UNDP Africa Regional Bureau,

and Ms. Molwane, who are part of the UNDP team, Mr. Sankung Sawo and M. Lamin Jagne, both of GAMTEL and Mr. Muhammed Jah of the

Quantum Associates who represented the private sector.

Sources indicate that the project is a three year project jointly sponsored by the UNDP and The Gambia Government to a tune of

$600,000 and $500,000 respectively.

The project is meant to create a national gateway for The Gambia and is based on the principles of capacity building, partnership

and sustainability.

The project will be managed by GAMTEL and The Gambia Government.

The closing remarks were delivered by the Permanent Secretary, State Department of Works, Communications and Information.

Also present at the seminar were Secretaries of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Trade, Industry and Employment and Foreign

Affairs.

At the end of the deliberations, participants had the opportunity to raise many questions and concerns.



--------------------------------------------



These news are extracted from the latest edition of Foroyaa weekly newspaper.

Spelling errors are all mine.



COMMENT:



The one day seminar was promising in terms of upgrading the existing digital lines to The Gambia.

As I understood it by the information we received from the seminar, with the help of UNDP and in collaboration

with GAMTEL, The Gambia will get a initial 128 Kbit Gateway line to a Internet backbone by the end of the year.

Later in the three year project, even higher bandwidth would be available.

For the initial limited Internet market in The Gambia, a 128Kbit line will be sufficient to deliver good speed browsing, newsgroup

and ftp services.

Promising was also the wording from the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesay,

and GAMTEL, that the private sector would play an important part in providing the services to the customers.



One obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a "Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".

You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around with

computers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone of resource people developing and creating the Internet.

One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.

I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".



Regards,

Torstein Grotnes

Manager & Secretary

Commit Enterprises Ltd.

Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA

Tel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail:













------------------------------



Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 23:48:04 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: "gambia-l" <

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa (3)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Mr. Lamin & People

I apologise for the brief nature of some of my points, by liberalization

and opening access I mean just that..the Rulers/Civil Servants are looked

upon with distrust and sometimes with dismay here especially in the rural

/country areas..we go there on TREK in our fancy and air-conditioned 4 WD

vehicles, sleep in air-conditioned Govt. Quarters or Guest Houses just like

the Colonial masters and deliver opinions and judgements..a case in point

is the Soil & Water management unit of the agriculture department..for

donkey years, these Agric officers did liming demonstrations on all types

of soil

based on a 1977 excercise learnt fom USAID Technical Assistants..these

officers were not aware of any other tests for different soils, insisted on

the same, practically forced the farmers to cultivate saline swamps and of

course yield is NOTHING..the farmers after years of DICTAT know better that

REFUSE but SNEER about the TOUBAB KARANGLAS..(white or Western Educated

types)..all attempts by newly graduated Agricultural

Scientists..Gambians..were met with the comments of ýou have no

experience..we have done this for 20 years..one famous remark..then made

about The Gambia's now Secretary of State for Agriculture..a Rice

Scientist..was that all he did was test and experiment..and that

AGRICULTURE was an ART..now as MINISTER, he is still inhibited by the same

old guard...



so our generation of newly trained graduates have to face this disdain

and distrust our people have ...and rightly so from unflexible govt.

policies that have often failed..the main reason is still the employment of

underqualified personnel in all these technical fields..fitters called

Mechanics..Mechanics called Engineers..Agronomists who have no clue what

Agronomy is..

what I also mean by the 2 year Masters without Thesis degree especially for

Africans is that certain so- called Universities have been profiting from

the sale of this to Africans..so called Experience is factored in and in

two

years..Presto..you receive a Masters..they get their money..our fake

graduates receive a document to continue the masquerade..this is even

sometimes 1 year..tailor made for us..



To continue with Where to from here?



One will wonder why our impact.our generation which I maintain is competent

to carry on OUR SURGE TO THE FUTURE..has still not been able to carry this

out ..I argue that a REFORM of the system is required and is

ineveitable..the old classical system will not work..and the REVOLUTION is

underway...



I lauded GAMTEL as the first shot in the REVOLUTION but today after having

expanded countrywide utilizing FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK..way ahead of many

westen countries..GAMTEL has about 25,000 subscribers and a backlog of

about 21,000 who cannot get service..NEW LINES now cost D800.00 ($80)

exorbitant by any standards especially The Gambia. The inherent cost of

phone service is now practically anti-consumer..and Level of Service is

dropping..if GAMTEL lacks the capital for Maintenance and much less

DEVELOPMENT and having set up the BASIC INFRASTRUCTURE..bring in

investors..give a minimum rate for use of existing INFRASTRUCTURE and then

let us build on this..that should be the NEXT STEP..let GAMTEL regulate and

monitor and also provide basic services..if the new services can be

cheaper..all the better if not and they cost more but have more features or

better services..let the CONSUMERS choose..THIS IS THE TYPE OF

LIBERALIZATION I MEAN..OUR OBJECTIVE SHOULD BE TO AVAIL OUR PEOPLE WITH THE

SERVICES & GOODS



It should be the same with POWER & UTILITY..I studied in TALLAHASSEE,

FLORIDA..(STATE CAPITAL) POP 150,000..the city has its own utility company,

I am positive that small Gambian or Foreign or Joint ventures can

accelerate ELECTRIFICATION in the GAMBIA if legally allowed and UHC adopts

a cooperative posture..i.e use of poles and even cables at cost...this

service may be more expensive than the NATIONAL but may be better or more

reliable..again the CHOICE should be there..I know of a collection of

individuals in Yundum Village who currrently operate a 640kva generator set

and could supply up to 100 compounds..but are currently seeking permission

to offer this service in a place where the residents are willing and

prepared to bear the costs..permission is still pending as the MONOPOLY of

GUC-UHC is intact.



I maintain that GOVT. should try to provide basic services EDUCATION,

HEALTHCARE, WATER & ELECTRICITY, AIRPORTS, ROADS, SEAPORTS

etc but PRIVATE CAPITAL should be encouraged ...



NOW why is this simple way not prevailing despite Africa's great movement

away from CENTRALIZATION..the reasons are obvious..

GOVERNMENT is still CENTRAL..the DIVISIONS are still governed by

COMMISSIONERS appointed by the HEAD OF STATE or through the GOVERNMENT not

elected..they still hold EXECUTIVE & JUDICIAL POWERS..pretty much as the

COLONIAL RULER..



Our Planners are the same from the early independence era..the great

believers in CENTRALIZATION because of the early rejection of COLONIALIST

CAPITALISM and the POWERS inherent with CENTRALIZATION..so LIBERALIZATION

is still half hearted and half-implemented..i will cap on personal

experiences

on my next issue and I still invite comments..so long

peace

pmj



----------

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

> Date: Sunday, August 03, 1997 6:56 AM

>

> Mr. PMJallow,

>

> Thanks for your comments on some very important issues. however, I am

> very much interested in the last part of your this last article that

> touches on the liberalisation of the utilities and telecommunications

> sectors in the Gambia. I guess you will elaborate on these.

>

> You also talked about the award of two-year master degrees to Africans

> by British institutions . What do you mean by this? It seems I am

> a little confused.

>

> Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:58:11 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.

Now we come close to what I=B4m asking for. Let me first say that most =

of

it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit =

to

your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:=20

-education

- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export

- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,

sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every

compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)

- primary health care etc...



And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe

and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).



Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual

salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.

When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking

exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is =

needed

in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your =

are

not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up

to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your

jobs.

Let=B4s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or

4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,

there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian

engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.

And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated

into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.=20

The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it=B4s only a question on

WILL and PLANNING.

That was my comment.



Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant =

?

Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?



And for the information. It=B4s only 50 years since all danish children

got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years =

ago,

they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in

the farming. It was in the eaarly =B460=B4s we got enough public =

schools.

It=B4s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", =

has

got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country

could also get the chance of getting better education, and it=B4s only

within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year =

continued

to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.

In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same =

time

most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,

burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest

migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to

USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans

managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you =

maybe

don=B4t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa =

south

of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has

understand each others as one people - "europeans". It=B4s the opposite

that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,

which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The

"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have

just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and

promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out

again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered =

busses,

so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning

continues. That=B4s also Europe). Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:13 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



You could say: "nbeng lala" meaning I want to lie down Or you could say: =

"kaa lala" meaning to arrange a number of things piece by piece beside =

each other.



Regards Bassss!



----------

From:

Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 23:00

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: LALA???



SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA =

WORD

"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?



BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 20:18:10 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Sorry for this bla..bla..bla as some may prefer to see it! Anyway, i

think Absjorn has a point when he asked PMJ about the emphasis on

'WHITE consultant'. Of course countries like Gambia do get a let of

white consultants, but we do get some black and some not-so-white ones

too. Nonetheless, the picture remains the same. Consultants from

outside tend to get more money and perks than those from within. An

enigma that seems natural in most places! The bottom line here is that

the world has changed and so must we. We must begin to reward merit

based on experience, training, and of course track record!



Mr. PM Jallow, thanks again for a good piece. I am just wondering how

the privatisation of the telecommunications sector in the gambia is

going to work. Imagine that the current demand for telephone lines is

a mere 45,000 (installed plus backlogs)! How profitable will it be for

private entrepreneurs to enter this market, let alone stay in it. What

drives the utilities industry most is market size. The world over,

at least in finance, it is established that utility firms have constant

revenue and low profitability margin. They survive because cost is

spread over the huge customer base. I therefore fail to see how

competitive a liberalised telecommunications/utilities sector can be in

The Gambia--unless of course we are talking about a borderless ECOWAS

with its huge market potential! In any case, the corporate governance

system in parastatals is in dire need of a revamp. How to make these

CEOs and their management more responsible to the Gambian people is the

question--the selection of board of directors and top management,

executive compensation systems, means of consumer representation in the

absence of shareholders are all areas that require consideration. That

way telephone rates may go down, Gamtel's backlog of orders may shrink

and result in more revenue for the 'giant', electricity supply could be

less erratic and available to many.



In sum, I think a closer look at the existing corporate structure in

these important parastatals will yield better results than another

wave of privatisation and liberalisation. Just a thought.



Lamin.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 14:20:31 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Internet awareness seminar

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



One obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a =

"Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".

You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and =

girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around with

computers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone =

of resource people developing and creating the Internet.

One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true =

to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.

I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The =

Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".



Regards,

Torstein Grotnes

Manager & Secretary

Commit Enterprises Ltd.

Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA

Tel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail:





Mr.Grotnes!

The point you raised in your last paragraph is crucial indeed,if =

Gambia is to make any headway in the informaion age.So,thanks for the =

good work down there!



Regards Bassss!







----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 04 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:25

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Internet awareness seminar









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:28:31 0000

From: "N.JARJU" <

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board

Message-ID: <



ATTENTION Latir Downes- Thomas.



In response to your request I wish to attest my willingness to serve

on the board if so I am deemed qualified.



I am an Education Economist; and have taught for many years in

Gambia's primary and secondary schools. As of 1994, I have been

designated to the role of Education Planner / Economist. Currently, I

am completing a degree in M. Sc. ( Econs. ) Development Policy and

Planning, at the Centre Of Development Studies, University of Wales

Swansea.



A couple of weeks ago, I was in Cardiff and read some information on The Gambia

that is out-dated and miss informing. As a result, if we Gambians

can have of the opportunity to supply correct and current information to

the world, why won't we do so. Therefore I am willing to supply the

Net with information on education and related matters as much as

possible.



The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambia

soon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not have

the e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be at

home working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous

"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able to

render a service as may be required of me.



My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself since then.

As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address: PLANNING

DIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul.



Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.



NYAKS.



................................................................................

Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 02:03:43 -0400

Reply-to:

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: GambiaNet Advisory Board

X-To: Gambia-L <



Dear List Members,



The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking

candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of

Advisory Board Members.



Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Board

are as follows:



SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD



(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of

members of the Organization appointed by the Board.



(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine

issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of

actions available to the Board.



If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Board

member you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From time

to time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help from

professionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at hand

will be greatly needed.



At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those members

of the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for a

term of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimate

responsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish to

seek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formally

adopting them and on an impending business contract.



The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board must

come from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors will

grant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membership

fees will be waived.



If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have the

intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helping

us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new exciting

cyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and the

duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought by

the Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that any

work with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to your

schedules.



If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:

latir@earthlink.net



Please include a brief account of your professional background that also

includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and your

current country of residence.



GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,

apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,

Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internet

based "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" who

initially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian based

newspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.



That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as

part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.



As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:



"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaning

of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code to

promote through its members the social, cultural, informational and

educational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:



1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and

other media.

2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to The Gambia.

4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political

group or party in The Gambia and abroad."



Thank you for your kind cooperation.



Sincerely,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

latir@earthlink.net

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:37 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Our man in Ministry of education.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr. N. Jarju,



Thanks for the information. I see no problem only possibilities. You

will be "our man in the Bulls Eye". Be sure that I will knock on your

door, when I come to visit The Gambia in october/november. I am sure

that you will do a fine work on planning the nearest future of

education. Congratulation on the future job. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



Therefore I am willing to supply the Net with information on education

and related matters as much as possible.



The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambia=20

soon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not have=20

the e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be at=20

home working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous=20

"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able to=20

render a service as may be required of me.



My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself since

then.

As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address:

PLANNING=20

DIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul. =20



Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.



NYAKS.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 13:48:23 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello List-members,



I must have missed some information: who is the board of directors?

GambiaNet seems to cover widespread activities, going far beyond

bringing the Observer online as initially planned. Would somebody

therefore please inform me and others, what functions GambiaNet is going

to have, how the NGO relates to intends to co-operate with the "rest" of

the list and who the directors are?



Thank you,



Andrea







>

> Dear List Members,

>

> The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking

> candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of

> Advisory Board Members.

> snip

> GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,

> apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,

> Illinois, USA.

snip

> That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as

> part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.

>

> As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:

snip

> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and

> other media.

> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

> diaspora.

> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

> of Directors.

> Thank you for your kind cooperation.

>

> Sincerely,

>

> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 10:54:23 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Summer Jam

Message-ID: <





What is the fundraising for??

hg



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 5:15 PM

To:

Subject: Fwd: Summer Jam



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Summer Jam

Date: 97-08-02 17:18:57 EDT

From: MJawara

To:



The Gambian Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party on

saturday August 30 ( Labor Day Weekend ) at the Marriott Hotel (

Washington

Ballroom ) in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Complimentary drinks and hors

d'oeuvres

will be provided in the Executive Lounge.

Music will be provided by DJ SHAKI & RHYTHM KING PRODUCTION.

$10.00 (COVER CHARGE )

Proper Attire Required.

D'ont miss an evening of great entertaiment and ambiance.

DIRECTIONS : Take I - 495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig

Highway

West.Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.;

which

becomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn left

into

the Hotel entrance.



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 11:05:06 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To:

Subject: Fwd: Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58 (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





>> August 3, 1997

>>

>> Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58

>> --------------------------------------------------

>>

>> Filed at 3:08 p.m. EDT

>>

>> By The Associated Press

>>

>> LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) -- Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, a pop

>> superstar who fused rock with African rhythms into

>> a blend known as ``Afrobeat'' and was a persistent

>> critic of Nigeria's military regime, has died of

>> AIDS, his family said Sunday. He was 58.

>>

>> The flamboyant singer's death Saturday was

>> announced by his brother, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, in

>> a statement broadcast on national television. No

>> cause of death was given at the time. Throngs of

>> stunned, tearful fans gathered outside Fela's

>> nightclub, the Shrine, after hearing the news.

>>

>> Ransome-Kuti, a doctor and former health minister,

>> joined other family members at a news conference

>> Sunday and confirmed that Fela had died of heart

>> failure caused by AIDS. That immediately raised

>> questions about whether any of Fela's 27 wives had

>> contracted the disease.

>>

>> Fela, known across the continent by his first

>> name, was one of the dominant superstars of

>> African music in the 1970s and 1980s and had

>> recorded more than 50 albums.

>>

>> He also became famous for his songs criticizing

>> the military junta of Gen. Sani Abacha, as well as

>> earlier military regimes in Nigeria, West Africa's

>> most populous nation.

>>

>> ``Fela was a great legend who used his music

>> tirelessly to bring about social justice,'' said

>> Rasheed Gbadamosi, a prominent businessman and

>> writer.

>>

>> Fela, a saxophone player, was born in 1938 in

>> Abeokuta, about 50 miles north of the capital,

>> Lagos. He started out as a jazz musician but

>> shifted toward pop and reggae while studying at

>> Trinity College of Music in Oxford, England, from

>> 1959 to 1962.

>>

>> He also spent time in Ghana and the United States,

>> where he developed a strong interest in politics

>> and civil rights. Returning to Nigeria for good in

>> 1973, he swiftly became a big star. His top albums

>> included ``Zombie,'' ``Army Arrangement'' and

>> ``Vagabond in Power.''

>>

>> ``For us, he was a monument, a reference point,''

>> prize-winning singer Lokua Kanza of Congo told The

>> Associated Press in Paris. ``To hear him was like

>> a blast of fresh air, a shock.''

>>

>> He became enmeshed in a long-running confrontation

>> with military authorities because of his urging

>> that young Nigerians become more politically

>> active. Troops burned down Fela's house in 1977.

>>

>> In 1979, Fela and his entourage of wives and

>> girlfriends went to the ruling junta's

>> headquarters and placed the coffin of his recently

>> deceased mother on the steps. Fela said he wanted

>> to demonstrate that the power of the state was

>> impotent compared to the power of the human

>> spirit.

>>

>> Fela was convicted of illegally exporting foreign

>> currency in 1984 and was sentenced to 10 years in

>> prison. A year later, the military government of

>> Gen. Muhammed Buhari was overthrown by Gen.

>> Ibrahim Babangida, who freed Fela.

>>

>> In March 1996, Fela's home was attacked by gunmen.

>> His most recent arrest came April 9. He and about

>> 100 others -- including several of his wives --

>> were detained for marijuana use by police drug

>> agents who raided his nightclub north of Lagos.

>>

>> Fela's fans had known for weeks that he was ill,

>> but few details about his condition were made

>> public before his death.

>>

>> Ransome-Kuti, who once worked as deputy

>> director-general of the World Health Organization,

>> used Sunday's news conference to accuse the

>> Nigerian government of failing to implement

>> effective AIDS programs. He said AIDS cases at

>> Lagos University Hospital had risen from less than

>> 10 annually to more than 300 since 1992.

>>

>> Another brother of Fela's -- Beko Ransome-Kuti --

>> is an outspoken political dissident who was

>> sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for

>> alleged participation in a coup plot.

>>

>>
>>> Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company

>>

>>







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Andrea and fellow List members,



Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions I

would first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe on

behalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steering

committees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.

While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerpt

that I believe relates to the questions asked:



"In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,

a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been

formed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.

Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's

services to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary

of

be

for GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access the

observer online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, the

membership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay

$10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. The

committee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."



As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided to

form two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get the

project dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the list

with an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequently

referred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They were

headed by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, asked

to join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge list

member's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.



In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles of

incorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to be

named by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,

the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so that

officers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted for

registration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will send

shortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annual

basis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (present

name) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders of

GambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,

Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,

Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, Latir

Downes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.

Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (Vice

Chairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.



These were the initial steps that were necessary so that the

organisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally begin

enlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlisting

members but since the Observer Online will be our primary service and

the one that members will consider the primary reason for joining the

organisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawn

and agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginning

the service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company has

sorted out their technical problems.



The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from team

members. Because the contract with the Observer Company is not

complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of the

revenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying the

Observer Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will go

towards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the Observer

Online page will be located.



In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of our

potential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similar

endeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, to

prevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of the

Daily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is from

our Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primary

focus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online service

and working with the Education Committee.



1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other

media.

2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to The Gambia.

4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or

party in The Gambia and abroad.



While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to our

members, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to the

World Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the top

Gambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any other

activity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNet

activities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived from

advertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any or

all those options will be used depending on the activity or project.



You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends to

co-operate with the "rest" of the list."



Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-L

members indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer Online

Service. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has been

explained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was by

the steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNet

Organisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief that

the Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once established

will remain a closely linked but separate entity.



Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed an

education committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for among

other purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amended

our draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that

any activities in this area will be run entirely by the already

established Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Board

members, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitate

its activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,

Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of the

Education Committee to determine plans of action.



Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public Relations

Representatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,

activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.



If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.



Sincerely,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net



The following was sent on June 26, 1997 and is being sent in reference

to GambiaNet's response to Andrea Klumpp's message dated August 4, 1997.



Thanks,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net

--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A

We welcome our newest members to Gambia-L; the largest audience of

Gambians and friends of the Gambia abroad. We apologize for the tardiness

of this progress report which is long overdue. For those of you new members

who may not be aware that we are on the process of getting a Gambian

newspaper on the internet, I take this opportunity to inform you that a

committee, out of this list, has been formed to undertake this formidable task.



A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through the

committee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure better quality

service to all subscribers. From the results, we were able to confer that a

$20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carry out this task on

condition that we are able to maintain the over 100 potential members who

have pledged to subscribe. Although there are quite a number of people who

have pledged to pay more than this amount.



We have been hosting trial issues at

This site is one of the committee member's home page. The abrupt

discontinuation of trials is because the internet service provider of our

correspondent in the Gambia had problems, and therefore we were not able to

receive any news letters from the Observer. we will soon resume these trial

issues since the Observer has a new internet service provider. Under the

trials, we only provide the text with no images. We may continue with this

format, but in the future we intend to include some advertisements not

necessarily from the Observer's print version, but could be from other

parties that are interested in making advertisements through GambiaNet.



In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service, a

non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been formed.

The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet. Therefore,

having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's services to

its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary of

we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will be

For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee for GambiaNet will be

charged, and only the members will access the observer online and other

important stuff. As I stated earlier, the membership fee will be $20.00. For

those of you who have pledged to pay $10.00, you may send that as donation

and ask for a fee waiver. The committee will decide on whether the waiver

should be granted or not.



Some time ago, an announcement was made through the list concerning the

adoption of a logo for the organization. Different designs were invited from

list members, and the winner was going to have a free one year subscription.

Only one person submitted, and it was a very illustrious work. He became the

automatic winner. However, he decline the one year free membership, and

decided to pay. This person is one of our own committee members Mr. Momodou

Camara. The logo can be viewed at:

"

dedicated these committee members are not to mention the various tasks

undertaken to obtain certain information including calling the Gambia out of

their own pockets. The committee members have already paid their

subscriptions in order to start things rolling. The bylaws of the

organization are on the process of being drafted and soon as they are ready,

they will be made available to the list.



GambiaNet site will both host contents from and be linked to other

organizations related to the Gambia. A search tool will be available for a

keyword search in GambiaNet. Under the GambiaNet, will be the Observer

online which will be accessible only by password. Once you login, you will

be able to do such things as sending letters to the editor, you can have

access to the archives (old issues), and even make a key word or date or

both searches on the archives. Ideas on improving the site are more than

welcome, and members of Gambia-L can put their organizations on condition

that there is an agreement with GambiaNet.



I urge all of those of you who have not pledged to become members to please

do so. Wouldn't it a pride to be one of the first to access to a native

paper online? To be current on issues about the Gambia is the only way to

helping us come up with solutions to our problems. This is the grassroots of

this list.





Numukunda



GambiaNet committee





--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A--





The following is also being sent in reference to the message posted by

Andrea Klumpp on August 4, 1997. It is the latest version of the

GambiaNet, Inc. Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation.



Please note that we are about to have them amended once again but we are

posting them so that list members are better acquainted with the

organisation.



When we are in a position to request membership, we shall properly and

formally introduce GambiaNet and those who express an interest it

joining will either receive a copy of a Membership Agreement or will

have access to it at our web site when it is up and running.



Thank You,



Latir Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net



********************************



BY-LAWS OF GAMBIANET, INCORPORATED





ARTICLE ONE

IDENTITY



SECTION (1) NAME: The name of this organization shall be GambiaNet,

Incorporated, and it shall be referred to in these By-laws as the

Organization.



SECTION (2) AFFILIATE: The Organization may be affiliated with any other

organization agreed upon by the Board of Directors.





ARTICLE TWO

OFFICE



SECTION (1) PRINCIPAL OFFICE: The Principal office and the place of

business of the organization shall be located in Chicago, Illinois, USA

or at such place designated by the Board of Directors.





ARTICLE THREE

PURPOSE



The organization shall operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes

within the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal

Revenue Code to promote through its members the social, cultural,

informational and educational interests of the Gambia throughout the

world. It shall:



1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other

media.

2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to the Gambia

4. Promote matters related to the Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or

party in The Gambia and abroad.



ARTICLE FOUR

FISCAL YEAR



The fiscal year of the organization shall begin on the first day of July

of each year and shall end on the last day of June of the following

year.





ARTICLE FIVE

MEMBERSHIP



SECTION (1) GENERAL MEMBERSHIP



Membership shall be open to any individual who expresses an interest in

The Gambia and the activities of the Organization as stated in the

Bylaws and shall be referred to in these By-laws as the General

Membership. Members of the Organization shall be allowed to enjoy all

the privileges of membership agreed upon by the Board of Directors.



SECTION (2) DIRECTORS



(A) DEFINED: There shall be a Board of Directors and it shall be

referred to in these By-laws as the Board. Its members shall consist of

at least three Directors.



(B) ELIGIBILITY: Any individual with an interest in the purpose and

activities of the organization and is willing and able to assist in

meeting the organization's objectives and the conduct of the

organization's activities shall be deemed eligible as a Director.



(C) ELECTION/ APPOINTMENT: After the first year of operation, Directors

shall be elected by members of the Organization on the recommendation

of the Board. Members shall vote by electronic mail or any other method

agreed upon by the Board.



(D) DUTIES: The Board shall be elected to act on behalf of the general

membership of the Organization on the administration of the Organization

and its activities, any activities stated in the articles of

Incorporation, and any activities agreed upon by the Board. All action

taken by the Board shall be deemed agreed upon by resolution passed by a

vote of simple majority unless otherwise specified in the Bylaws. The

Board shall appoint any member to act on its behalf. The Board shall

form any committee or sub-committee on behalf of the Organization.



(E) TERM OF OFFICE: Directors shall be elected and appointed for a term

of one year.



(F) REMOVAL OF A MEMBER: The dismissal of a member of the Board shall be

warranted if the member concerned engages in any repeated action deemed

by the Board to be detrimental to the Organization's interests. Any

member of the Board who engages in any action so deemed by the Board

shall be first warned and if the offending action is repeated, the Board

shall consider the possibility of additional warnings or dismissal.



SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD



(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of

members of the Organization appointed by the Board.



(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine

issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of

actions available to the Board.



SECTION (4) MEMBERSHIP DUES AND DONATION



(A) DEFINED: The General Membership shall be required to pay annual dues

agreed upon by the Board for various categories of membership defined by

the Board.



(B) DONATIONS: In addition to payment of annual dues, donations from

members as well as non members, will be welcomed.





ARTICLE SIX

MEETINGS



SECTION (1) ANNUAL MEETING: Annual meetings that include the Board and

the General Membership may take place at any time agreed upon by the

Board.



SECTION (2) OTHER MEETINGS: There shall be other regular, committee,

Board or special meetings as necessary in meeting the objectives of the

organization.



SECTION (3) PLACE AND MANNER OF METTINGS: All meetings shall be

conducted in a manner and place agreed upon by the Board.



SECTION (4) NOTICE: The Board shall issue written notices of annual or

special meetings stating the time, place and purpose of the said meeting

in a method agreed upon by the Board.



SECTION (5) ACTIONS BY UNANIMOUS WRITTEN CONSENT: Any action required or

permitted to be taken by the Board may be taken without a meeting, if

all members of the Board shall individually or collectively consent in

writing to such action(s) by a method agreed upon by the Board.



SECTION (6) PROXIES: Proxy voting shall be allowed for all votes by the

Board and the General Membership. The Board shall require reasonable

advance notice, in any manner agreed upon, of the proxy arrangement from

both the member concerned and his or her intended proxy.





ARTICLE SEVEN

ORGANIZATION ACTIONS



SECTION (1) LOANS: No loan shall be contracted on behalf of the

Organization and no evidence of indebtedness shall be issued in the

Organization's name unless authorized by a resolution of the Board.



SECTION (2) CHECKS, DRAFTS ETC. All checks, draft orders for payment of

money shall be signed by an officer or officers as authorized by a

resolution of the Board.



SECTION (3) INDEMNIFICATION. The Organization shall indemnify each of

its Officers or Agents against liabilities and claims arising out of the

reasonable and diligent performance of duties as Officers or Agents of

the Organization. The Individual shall have no right to indemnification,

compensation or reimbursement, however, in liabilities and claims to

which he or she has been adjudged liable to the Organization or any

third party because of willful misconduct, bad faith, gross negligence

or reckless disregard of the duties of his or her office or capacity as

a representative of the Organization.





ARTICLE EIGHT

PROHIBITED ACTIONS



SECTION (1) The Organization shall not possess or exercise any power or

authority either expressly or by interpretation, or by operation of law

that will prevent it, at any time, from qualifying as an Organization

as described in applicable laws of the United States Internal Revenue

Service, nor shall it engage in activities which shall cause the loss of

such qualifications.



SECTION (2) The Organization shall never be operated for the sole and

primary purpose of carrying out a trade or business for profit.



SECTION (3) At no time shall the Organization be engaged in activities

which are unlawful under the laws of the United States or The Gambia or

any other jurisdiction where its activities are carried out.





ARTICLE NINE

INUREMENT OF INCOME



SECTION (1) No part of the earnings of the Organization shall inure to

the benefits of, or distributed to, its Directors, Officers, Agents or

Members except that which the Organization shall be empowered to pay for

reasonable services rendered or reimbursement for personal expenses

incurred on behalf of the Organization.





ARTICLE TEN

AMENDMENTS OF BY-LAWS AND ARTICLES OF INCORPORATION



These By-Laws and Articles of Incorporation can be amended or repealed

and a new Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws may be adopted at any

meeting provided the proposed changes have been submitted to each Board

of Director with the notice of such meeting, and provided further the

right of the waiver of notice shall not apply. In order for amendments

or repeals to be adopted, two thirds (66.7%) of Board members

(Directors) must vote in the affirmative.





ARTICLE ELEVEN

DISSOLUTION



Upon termination or dissolution of the Organization, assets shall be

distributed to, after payments or provisions for payment, of all

liabilities of the Organization which were incurred in furtherance of

legitimate purpose of the Organization, a non-for-profit organization

organized for the purpose of education and development in Africa.



Gambia-l,

Lee Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l,

Mr.Jallow we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara



------------------------------



I need the E-Mail address of PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG. If anyone have

it please reply me as soon as possible.I know he's hiding somewhere

in Kentucky with Badaaring.



What's up in the sky doc????





In a message dated 8/4/97 3:47:07 AM, you wrote:



<<You could say: "nbeng lala" meaning I want to lie down Or you could say:

"kaa lala" meaning to arrange a number of things piece by piece beside each

other.



Regards Bassss!

Basss!

Barrakka ning Kaira

Liz Stewart Fatti



------------------------------



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





People,



First, I am eager for some comments and feedback..I want this discourse to

be interactive..some of my positions I think are very controversial and I

leave a lot of openings so please people..jump in..and let me defend my

flanks..there should not be any quarters in the BANTABA...

......it seems traditinally our socialism is derived from our societal

make-up..we tend to share..selfish-ism is frown upon and it is our

house..not my house..SUNU KERR not SUMA KERR and also it is I believe a

REACTION against CAPITALIST EXPLOITATION of Africa..the sale of HUMANS is

the ULTIMATE CAPITALISM

30 years after ..Africans are moving away from Scientific SOCIALISM in the

form of CENTRAL PLANNING..it has failed us and it has failed mostly

everywhere..but more succinctly..the ANTI-WEALTH posture of Scientific

Socialism.the idea that all WEALTH must be derived from the Exploitation of

Man by Man is very UN-AFRICAN.. We have I believe a SUPERIOR FORM of SOCIAL

WELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS that share WEALTH by

the EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom of relation amongst

the SEXES..

here I am strictly confining my self to AUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..not

ISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZED AFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN was

the more wives he had..and by extension his responsibilty increases..taking

into account the families and relatives of the wives..long time neighbours

are family..distant kinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPEN

DOOR..anyone is welcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..

This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried to prevent

the CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in the

West but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM..



Currently most of our policies and ATTITUDE is ANTI-WEALTH.. I support a

progressive Income tax.the more you make the more you pay but not

exorbitant..in fact small people and businesses are the most affected..In

The Gambia for example to set a Limited Liability Company, there is a

PRE-TAX of about D5000 in addition to all licenses and fees..and depending

on how well of you look..the more you may pay..

The Gambia has probably one of the most LIBERAL economic set ups but the

ATTITUDE is still ANTI-WEALTH..it is still ADVERSARIAL..note also that the

CIVIL SERVANTS are still the SAME half- and/or MIS- EDUCATED ones mostly

from the COLONIAL ERA or even with a worse attitude are our SCIENTIFIC

SOCIALISTS..they forget that even the creation of 1 position or job for one

man or

woman that supports ONE FAMILY is enough to warrant thesupport of Govt.

supportive.

In comtemporal Africa we need to concentrate on the CREATION OF WEALTH..we

need 1% of 35000 tax-paying businesses than 35% of 100 tax-paying

businesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 years

old..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebanese

or Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..you

discoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians are

poorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seems

we..the Africans work better against each other than with or for each

other..another topic)

I will pause for breath and again folks ..please come in..

bye & peace

pmj





This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Absjorn & People,

my apologies for the emphasis on WHITE..unfortunately the fact that over

95% of consultants here tend to be WHITE EUROPEANS have resulted in my

oversight..but as you rightly commented..it still does not vary the

facts..a second point is that a cursory survey of all the ADB

...TA.vehicles..that is

African Development Bank..Technical Assistance or Assistant ( that is the

Red Number Plate of ADB contracted consultants..almost all were driven by

whites..it is almost like ADB..TA is for Whites only..these are strong

perceptions even if they are mis-construed)..another reason I guess and I

must admit for my STRONG FEELINGS is that today I RECEIVED A FOUR DAY

SUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts to D300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEAD

OF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERING SECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP and

DEMANDING TO BE TREATED WITH THE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMER

COUNTERPART (CONSULTANT) WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGO..This amounted to RUDENESS &

INSURBODINATION ..this is unfortunately THE EXISTING REALITY..I am

considering LEAVING again for the WEST..I am not sorry though because I

chose to STAND up..one DIRECTOR lamented that I was QUITE RIGHT but that is

the WAY things are..he had faced the SAME..Maybe I am dumb..but I think at

the very least..we should speak out..not just secure our places..I may

lose my job but IT IS OKAY..a little PRICE TO PAY



I however appreciate the fact that we (humankind) have come a long way and

where as in this discourse I am concentrating on SubSaharan Africa ..it is

pertinent to a lot of other places..the future as you rightly said is OURS



Mr Lamin,

I will also add you may think 45000 is not a lot but that is the existing

demand on backlog..open up and let the Market dictate..Gamtel opened up so

many possibilities including this discourse..I do not want our existing

lack of financial wherewithal to limit our possibilities..the problem with

our corporate structures I believe is the CIVIL SERVICE MENTALITY..whether

you work or not..produce or not..perform or not..you get paid.you get a

RAISE..there is no incentive to produce and innovate..NO BODY CARES..it is

a NAMELESS, FACELESS and CARELESS system..we all pay the price..everytime a

GAMTEL or UHC FAILS, the tab is picked up mostly by the poor farmers that

produce the BULK of our wealth..there was a funny fact..(which makes it

sad) that GUC blew I think 5 or 6 Generators in so many years..something to

that effect..including a case when one generator was sabotaged by

disgruntled workers..did anyone go to jail? was anyone punished? basically

nobody paid a price for this misdeed that cost this poor nation..everytime

an incompetent person is left on the job..these are dis-services to the

Nation..i) a more competent person was denied the job..ii) the nation loses

for a job not done well or as best as possible..maybe 1 or 2 or one family

was helped..a million pay the price..

a big problem is private sympathy..i feel sorry for him..i feel sorry for a

million..a short true story..2 years ago I was appointed as head of civil

engineering at the airport..my chief mason was atleast 68 years old and

could not even lay a straight wall..a fact..the guy has been there since

time immemorial..was a labourer appointed Chief Mason to give a bigger

salary..every year his contract is renewed and all the relevant persons

will put favourable comments..I came..the guy could not lay a stringht

wall..I demanded a second qualified mason for my works...I was told there

was no vacant position unless I replace this guy..now at the end of

contract..the position was advertised and I proposed to fill it with a

YOUNGER, MORE EDUCATED & COMPETETNT man..everyone called me to lobby for

this poor man..what would happen to his family..now there are 100s of

younger better trained masons waiting and ready to provide for their

families..and that salary is paid by the Gambians to SOMEONE to do the job

so that we make money or maintain a SERVICE in our NATIONAL INTEREST..I

refused of course and there is now a 30 year old man doing an excellent

job..you wonder why the SYSTEM is not working..I believe I KNOW a lot why

the SYSTEM IS NOT WORKING..of course what I did or was supposed to have

done was not POPULAR..PUBLIC OFFICE is not our private domain to help at

will I PERSONALLY feel SORRY but I am HERE to do a JOB not to run a CHARITY

I will stop here for now..

peace

pmj in a fighting mood..



ps..i doubt i can leave..i am here for the marathon..







Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.

Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most of

it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit to

your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:

-education

- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export

- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,

sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every

compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)

- primary health care etc...



And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe

and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).



Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual

salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.

When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking

exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is needed

in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your are

not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up

to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your

jobs.

Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or

4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,

there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian

engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.

And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated

into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.

The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question on

WILL and PLANNING.

That was my comment.



Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?

Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?



And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish children

got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,

they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in

the farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.

It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", has

got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country

could also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s only

within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continued

to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.

In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same time

most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,

burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest

migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to

USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans

managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybe

don´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa south

of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has

understand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the opposite

that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,

which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The

"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have

just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and

promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out

again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,

so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning

continues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam

----------





Latir you wrote:

>

> Andrea and fellow List members,

>

> Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions I

> would first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe on

> behalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steering

> committees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.

> While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerpt

> that I believe relates to the questions asked:

>

> "In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,

> a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been

> formed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.

> Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's

> services to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary

> of

> be

> for GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access the

> observer online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, the

> membership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay

> $10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. The

> committee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."

>

> As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided to

> form two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get the

> project dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the list

> with an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequently

> referred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They were

> headed by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, asked

> to join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge list

> member's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.

>

> In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles of

> incorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to be

> named by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,

> the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so that

> officers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted for

> registration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will send

> shortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annual

> basis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (present

> name) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders of

> GambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,

> Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,

> Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, Latir

> Downes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.

> Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (Vice

> Chairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.

>

> These were the initial steps that were necessary so that the

> organisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally begin

> enlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlisting

> members but since the Observer Online will be our primary service and

> the one that members will consider the primary reason for joining the

> organisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawn

> and agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginning

> the service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company has

> sorted out their technical problems.

>

> The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from team

> members. Because the contract with the Observer Company is not

> complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of the

> revenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying the

> Observer Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will go

> towards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the Observer

> Online page will be located.

>

> In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of our

> potential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similar

> endeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, to

> prevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of the

> Daily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is from

> our Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primary

> focus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online service

> and working with the Education Committee.

>

> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other

> media.

> 2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

> developments in The Gambia.

> 3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

> matters related to The Gambia.

> 4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

> cultural heritage.

> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

> diaspora.

> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

> of Directors.

> 7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

> support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or

> party in The Gambia and abroad.

>

> While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to our

> members, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to the

> World Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the top

> Gambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any other

> activity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNet

> activities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived from

> advertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any or

> all those options will be used depending on the activity or project.

>

> You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends to

> co-operate with the "rest" of the list."

>

> Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-L

> members indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer Online

> Service. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has been

> explained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was by

> the steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNet

> Organisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief that

> the Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once established

> will remain a closely linked but separate entity.

>

> Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed an

> education committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for among

> other purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amended

> our draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that

> any activities in this area will be run entirely by the already

> established Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Board

> members, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitate

> its activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,

> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of the

> Education Committee to determine plans of action.

>

> Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public Relations

> Representatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,

> activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.

>

> If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.

>

> Sincerely,

>

> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

> Public Relations Representative

> GambiaNet

> latir@earthlink.net

>



Latir,



I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issues

Andrea raised. However, there remain a number of things

that are to me confusing and difficult to understand.



It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrella

organization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L members

might want to do. However, the committee that took this task upon

itself made some serious oversights.



First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership had

been informed of the need to form a non-profit organization

inorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organization

replaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gained

automatic membership to GambiNet Inc?



You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,

How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNet

Inc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?



You mentioned that "Because the contract with the Observer

Company is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can

say most of the revenue from the membership fees collected will

go towards paying the Observer Company for the Online

service....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we are

going into with the Observer?



What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draft

bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that any

activity in this area will be run entirely by the already

established Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?



Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has been

liasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee to

determine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membership

whatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.



These are some of the many questions that may help me clarify

things before I can make any comments.



Malanding Jaiteh



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY



------------------------------



Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Hello Jainaba Diallo,

A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives in

Märsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, but

please appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide us

with an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, it

is rather impossible to make the enquiry private.



Best regards,

Momodou Sidibeh.



Pa Musa Jallow,=20

I like your style - it=B4s direct and harsh. But sometimes one has to =

be

so.=20

First tell me how is it possible that you have such a "strange" rules-

and regulation-system in the labour-market, which can cause you a

suspension for standing up and demanding.

It=B4s old-fashion leadership and I have never in modern time heard

anything like that. To be active into discussions, personel planning

interviews, ideas and opinion-making are qualifications we ask for in a

modern company or institution. It shows that you are interested,

entusiastic etc. Well we all have to be polite, but saying what we =

feel,

think and mean can only devellop our firm, institution, the climate

among us, bring us forward. Is this normal practice in The Gambia, who

can decide and give such punishments, and how is it regulated in the

working-conditions or contract signed ? What about unions ? I=B4m =

really

interested, because respect for one another and freedom to speech must

be fundamental in coorporation.



You wrote: I RECEIVED A FOUR DAY SUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts to

D300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEAD OF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERING

SECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP and DEMANDING TO BE TREATED =

WITH

THE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMER COUNTERPART (CONSULTANT)

WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGO



The next you wrote is very interesting: "We have I believe a SUPERIOR

FORM of SOCIAL WELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS =

that

share WEALTH by the EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom =

of

relation amongst the SEXES.. here I am strictly confining my self to

AUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..not ISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZED

AFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN was the more wives he had..and by

extension his responsibilty increases..taking into account the families

and relatives of the wives..long time neighbours are family..distant

kinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPEN DOOR..anyone is

welcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..

This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried to

prevent

the CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in =

the

West but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM.."



I think that this "ideal" form of socialism is known in many societies.

On my tours I=B4ve seen it being practised. And that

collective-way-of-practising daily life in the villages/local societies

can form a base on which you can build decentralized decision-making =

and

action for bettering the conditions. I think that is why many NGO=B4s =

in

my part of the world feel that it is more benefical to help direct from

a group here to a group there. We still have that "social memory" and

keep it as a relic, and old dream, which we long for, but know it is =

not

possible/easy to form again. The socialism as it was practised with

centralisation has failed in Europe, but the idea of soocialism is =

still

active.=20

You gave me something to think about. It is a challenge to combine the

necessary need of a central planning state with the great entusiasm

among people who can practise the action-plans through local

decision-making, and actions, seing things happen through

decentralisation and based on the local "socialism".

I like you take a thinking and breathing-pause.

Regards from Asbj=F8rn Nordam







Yes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rule that =

every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =

yourself !



And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:

Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 11:11

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO



Hello Jainaba Diallo,

A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives in

M=E4rsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, but

please appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide =

us

with an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, =

it

is rather impossible to make the enquiry private.



Best regards,

Momodou Sidibeh.





About lauguage, culture, nation building I will just remind you on the

fellowing two contributions been put on to our Gambia-L earlier, which

I had first seen today:





Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.

*** 22-Jul-97 ***

Title: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Uses Ink for Bullets

By Gumisai Mutume



JOHANNESBURG, Jul 26 (IPS) - Soft-spoken and unassuming, Ngugi

wa

Thiong'o does not behave like the average superstar, but he is

regarded by the younger generation as one Africa's most

important

contemporary writers. .... etc .... etc.....



put on to Gambia-L from Momodou Camara 27. july, and

in Observer 20.june issue:



The Manding Congress 25 Years On

At its height in the 13th century, the Mali empire=20

covered the territory of half the countries of West=20

Africa, namely, The Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Sierra Leone,=20

Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. This=20

sprawling empire was home to multitudes of peoples=20

including the Mande stock (Bambara, Malinke, Mende, etc),=20

who were the rulers and a host of other groups like the=20

Wollof, Serere, Fula who were subjects. These people=20

shared not only the common political history of belonging=20

to the Mali empire, but also had linguistic and other=20

cultural ties. .... etc....etc....



I=B4ll not be back until next monday. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of

it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks

to the Gambia-L.

Habib



I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









Hello Mr. Nordam,

I only hope that you meant 50% of pupils in Danish schools continue to

University or some form of higher institution of learning; and not to HIGH

SCHOOL as you wrote?

Regards,

Momodou Sidibeh



> Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.

> Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most of

> it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit to

> your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:

> -education

> - agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export

> - infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,

> sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every

> compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)

> - primary health care etc...

>

> And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe

> and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).

>

> Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual

> salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.

> When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking

> exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is needed

> in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your are

> not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up

> to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your

> jobs.

> Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or

> 4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,

> there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian

> engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.

> And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated

> into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.

> The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question on

> WILL and PLANNING.

> That was my comment.

>

> Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?

> Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?

>

> And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish children

> got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,

> they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in

> the farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.

> It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", has

> got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country

> could also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s only

> within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continued

> to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.

> In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same time

> most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,

> burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest

> migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to

> USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans

> managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybe

> don´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa south

> of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has

> understand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the opposite

> that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,

> which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The

> "blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have

> just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and

> promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out

> again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,

> so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning

> continues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam



Mr.Ghanim!



It is true that many African Languages have borrowed a lot of Islamic =

and Commercial words from the Arabic Language as a direct result of the =

the one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia,but I cannot agree =

with Gassama that LALA in the Mandinka Language has its origin in =

Arabic.Because whereas LA in Arabic means NO, in the Mandinka Language, =

that same sound does not have the same meaning.





Regards Basss!

This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =

=20

it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =

Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =

=20

to the Gambia-L.

Habib



Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************











Mr. Ghanim!

It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =

borrowed Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a =

direct result of one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I =

cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =

language that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that =

works before I can be convinced.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =

=20

it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =

Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =

=20

to the Gambia-L.

Habib



Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************













Basss,

I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I

said.

It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.



Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim

that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the

black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established

in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about

science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We

have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in

our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.

Habib



Mr. Ghanim!

It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have

borrowed

Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result

of

one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I

cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka

language

that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works before

I

can be convinced.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of





it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks





to the Gambia-L.

Habib



Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Asbjorn & People,

To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answer

yes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decision

affecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD NOT

QUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is no

question of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been asked

to CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter reads..from

the Director General..

'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of department

requiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not be

tolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without pay

with immediate effect..'

when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction I

submitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put my

OBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted as

INSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been challenged..naturally

his reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I will

continue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact I

am serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and challenge

it..I will also have to read the Service Rules I believe a DISCIPLINARY

COMMITTEE should have been called but I am still NEW to the SYSTEM..

If you read back on my writing, i maintained we are still paying a price

for the STRAITJACKET COLONIAL EDUCATION..in modern societies..nobody is

all-powerful and there is due process..and until the old SYSTEM is

challenged and DEFEATED..there can be no development

I also recall another similar case when again one senior officer challenged

a similar decision..he was called in and advised to apologise..and told in

no uncertain terms that "the Director could DOOM him"..exact words..and

this has always been the case..the director could write any comments in

your Personal File..the basis for your promotion and upgrading..the

director may also mis-represent your performance.or deny you the RESOURCES

that you need to WORK...so if you want to prosper in the SYSTEM..you have

to suck up to the BIG BOSS..it is SICKENING and DISGUSTING but it is the

REALITY..it is a small wonder like you said that most of us direly needed

experts leave our own countries again

my best friend went back to the U.S.A after seating at an EMPTY DESK for 18

months..his conclusion..IT WAS NOT WORTH IT..the frustration and the FUSS

over $250 per month as an ELECTRONIC ENGINEER..the little or no worthwhile

PRIVATE SECTOR JOBS leave us few ALTERNATIVES





p.s. serving my suspension has given me quite some free time..besides i

needed a break so let us say that I am not sorry..thanks for your comments

but I like being honest..the only way forward is an HONEST APPRAISAL

bye for now

peace

pmj







Mr.Ghanim!



Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of blood =

between the arabs and black Africans has been going on from the time =

immemorial,but, again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannot =

be correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eight =

century,and the Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of =

Ishmael,the ancestor of the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of the =

Pharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day =

Fullas eg. Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).



So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends are =

nothing more than what they are: LEGENDS!



Keep up the good work down there.



Regards Bassss!



Basss,

I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I =



said.

It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.



Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim =



that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the =



black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to =20

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established =

=20

in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about =20

science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We =

=20

have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in =

=20

our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.

Habib



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

=

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

- =20

--

Mr. Ghanim!

It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =20

borrowed

Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result =

=20

of

one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I

cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =20

language

that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works =

before =20

I

can be convinced.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of =

=20

=20



it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =

Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks =

=20

=20



to the Gambia-L.

Habib



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

=

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

- =20

=20



--

Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

---Original Message Follows----

Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: LALA???



LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



wrote:

>

> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA

WORD

> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?

>

> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY









______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham) and

certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.

Maybe the Legend probably means the present day Tauregs or our local

Mauritanians in the sub region. I am glad you have added to my knowledge

about some of the Phaoric names that relate to the Bahs, Jallows and Seys

..Obviously Africa was inhabited before the European countries proven by

the existence of the Pyramids of Egypt.

Keep the exchange alive.

Best regards

Habib



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Mr.Ghanim!



Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of blood

between

the arabs and black Africans has been going on from the time

immemorial,but,

again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannot

be correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eight

century,and

the Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of Ishmael,the

ancestor

of the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of the

Pharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day Fullas

eg.

Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).



So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends are

nothing

more than what they are: LEGENDS!



Keep up the good work down there.



Regards Bassss!



Basss,

I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I

said.

It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.



Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim

that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the

black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established





in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about

science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We





have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in





our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.

Habib



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





--

Mr. Ghanim!

It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have

borrowed

Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result





of

one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I

cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka

language

that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works before





I

can be convinced.



Keep up the good work down there!





Regards Bassss!

This is to confirm what Gassama said.

LAH - in Arabic means NO .

There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,

Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.

Habib Diab Ghanim



Ps I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of











it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.

I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks











to the Gambia-L.

Habib



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------











--

Hellow Fatty,

I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means

'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.

Was salaam

gassama

LIZ:



I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say

"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaning

trust/believe me



"ABARAKA"

Pa-Mambuna.



Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 168) Re: introductionby Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu 169) GambiaNet Advisory Boardby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 170) Re: GambiaNet Advisory Boardby Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu 171) Re: People are Peopleby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 172) Re: Torstienby SANG1220@aol.com 173) The Gambiaby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 174) RE: People are Peopleby EStew68064@aol.com 175) Monetary/Economic Mattersby ASJanneh@aol.com 176) Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 177) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 178) Re: Internet awareness seminar (Bandwidth Increases)by Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 179) Re: The Gambiaby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 180) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by EStew68064@aol.com 181) SV: New and Curiousby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 182) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)183) Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN: IMF Ties 'Good Governance' Conditions To Its Loansby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)184) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 185) Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)186) Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)by "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 07:31:39 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African NationalsMessage-ID: < 970803073139_343707843@emout16.mail.aol.com Information from IOM in washington.PeaceTombong Saidy---------------------Forwarded message:From: FLEMING@washington.iom.ch (FLEMING James)To: TSaidy1050@aol.com (Saidy, Tombong)Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT********************************************************RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM> Job placement in Africa> Financial assistance for returning job holders> Support for self-employment projects********************************************************INTRODUCTIONIn an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, theInternational Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a programto facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.PROGRAM SUMMARYAfrican countries participating in Phase III of the Return of QualifiedAfrican Nationals Program are: Angola, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Ghana,Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Mozambique, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.Nationals of these countries interested in job placement who hold aPh.D., or a Masters degree with two years of working experience, areinvited to apply. Africans holding a Bachelors degree, with extensivework experience, will also be considered.In some cases, IOM may consider applications of professionals who haveidentified their own employment positions in Africa. Further, IOM mayevaluate candidates who are interested in self-employment projects.IOM is able to assist a number of returnees from non-participantnations, especially, but not limited to, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire,Eritrea, Guinea, Malawi, Mali, Namibia, Senegal, Tanzania, and Tchad.These applicants must have an employment position secured in theircountry of return before their case may be evaluated.APPLICATION PROCESSApplications are submitted to the IOM office in Washington for review.Approved dossiers are forwarded to regional offices in Africa via IOMHeadquarters in Geneva. The offices in Africa contact prospectiveemployers and submit dossiers of candidates for appropriate jobvacancies. Candidates may be placed with employers in the Public,Private, or International sectors, depending on the human resourcesrequirements for each country. Once a job is secured IOM may providereturn and reintegration assistance.FINANCIAL SUPPORTDetermined on a case-by-case basis, financial benefits for successfullymatched candidates may include:> Airline tickets for the candidate and his or her dependents.> Partial assistance toward the shipment of personal effects.> A grant toward the purchase of professional equipment.> Reintegration and reinstallation support to help defray initialhousing and living expenses.BACKGROUNDThe Program for the Reintegration of Qualified African Nationals beganin 1983 as a pilot project with a grant from the European Union(formerly the EEC) and the United States. This development project wasdesigned to help reverse the effects of the brain drain on Africa. Thiswas accomplished by assisting African nations return and employ theireducated and experienced foreign-based nationals. Each returnee wasable to contribute to the development of his or her country through thetransfer of their knowledge, skills and experience. Between 1983 and1987, 535 African Nationals were assisted by IOM in their return to theAfrican work force. Due to the overwhelming success of the pilotproject, the European Union approved Phase II of the program under theLome III Convention. Interested African ACP countries were invited toparticipate. Under the project extension, 765 qualified professionalsand their families returned to Africa. Once again, as a result of theprogram's success, the European Union considered and approved a thirdphase of the Program under the Lome IV convention. Begun in February,1995 Phase III of the program is designed to help 999 Africans familiesreturn home.********************************************************For more information or an application, contact the IOM office inWashington:IOM1750 K Street NW, Suite 1110Washington, DC 20006USAE-mail: fleming@washington.iom.ch Please note: IOM Washington is responsible for applications fromAfrican Nationals who reside in Canada, the Caribbean, and the USA.Inquiries from other locations will be referred to the appropriate IOMoffice.********************************************************DATA ON IOMIOM is an independent, non-political organization of 59 MemberGovernments and 48 Observer States worldwide. For more than 40 years,it has planned and operated specialized technical programs to assist inrefugee resettlement and migration for development. Over 8 millionpeople have received migration assistance under the auspices of IOM andmore than 20,000 people have received reintegration support under thevarious "Return of Talent" programs to Africa, Latin America, theCaribbean, and Southeast Asia.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:44:37 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Return of Qualified African NationalsMessage-ID: < 01BCA034.F14B03A0@ddcc.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA034.F14B03A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableTombong!As always,thanks for the resourcefulness!Regards Bassss!----------From: TSaidy1050@aol.com [SMTP: TSaidy1050@aol.com Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 10:31To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Fwd: Return of Qualified African Nationals=20Information from IOM in washington.PeaceTombong Saidy---------------------Forwarded message:From: FLEMING@washington.iom.ch (FLEMING James)To: TSaidy1050@aol.com (Saidy, Tombong)Date: 97-07-26 05:04:27 EDT********************************************************RETURN OF QUALIFIED AFRICAN NATIONALS PROGRAM> Job placement in Africa> Financial assistance for returning job holders> Support for self-employment projects********************************************************INTRODUCTIONIn an effort to address the effects of the Brain Drain, theInternational Organization for Migration (IOM) is implementing a programto facilitate the return of highly qualified African professionals.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 18:30:22 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 01BCA03B.50DCE620@ddcc.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA03B.50E48740Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Jallow!It was really refreshing reading your analysis of the developmental =maladies of Gambia, esp. the very interesting real examples you have =given and what you think should be done about them.I have some observations to make,but since you apparently have not yet =finished,my observations will have to wait.But,in the meantime time, can =you tell us a little about the problems facing the Agricultural Sector, =because I can't figure out why Africans can't still produce their own =foods even though the ecomomies of very many of them are based on =Agriculture.Regards Bassss! =20----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:02To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm How To develop from here (after a generation of independence) ?People & Bass in particularBye for now and all comments invited.. the thrust of my argument is westill pay the price of the colonial education of the 1950s..there areuniversities in UK specializing in giving third worlders and Africans inparticular Masters degrees in 2 years flat..then of course go home.Peacepmj------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:30 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD:Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His PriorityMessage-ID: <19970803195425.AAB9256@LOCALNAME>Taylor Pledges Reconciliation As His PriorityAugust 3, 1997Paul Ejime, PANA CorrespondentMONROVIA (PANA) - Liberia's new president, Charles Taylor, has pledgedto make national reconciliation his priority in the post-waradministration of his country.In our quest to heal the pains of the republic, nationalreconciliation remainds the key, Taylor, a former warlord, said afterhis inauguration Saturday.He won the presidential elections overwhelmingly, July 19To this end, Taylor declared the month of August the period fornational reconciliation and healing.Reach out and speak to someone even if that person does not want tospeak to you, he said. Apologize to someone eve if you believe thatthat person deserves no apology.In an apparent reference to the fact that he started the 1989rebellion that triggered the seven-year civil war, Taylor saidLiberians should walk away from any argument about who started the warand why.He said: Let us abandon the constant references to our tribal andethnic origins in furtherance of the speech of propensity for hate.That comment came during his inaugural speech, a ceremony lasting onehour at Monrovia's Centennial Pavilion packed with thousands ofleaders and eight West African leaders.Taylor told his compatriots they should never ever permit themselvesto be divided by anyone. The war killed at least 150,000 of thecountry's estimated 2.5 million people and send hundreds of thousandsmore other West African countries as refugees.Promising to uplift and protect the human rights ad welfare ofLiberians, especially some 60,000 former fighters, Taylor called onall Liberians abroad to return home and join us in the Herculean taskof reconstructing our beloved country.He said: We are committed to the welfare and equal opportunity for allex-combatants of the civil conflict whether you are health,traumatised, disabled otherwise disarmed and demobilised.He promised to be a president to all Liberians and not a factionalleader. He said the principle of reciprocity, self-determination andnon-interference in the internal affairs of other countries wouldguide the foreign policy of his administration.In addition, he pledged to respect the relevant charters of the UnitedNations, the Organisation of African Unity, the Economic Community ofWest African States (Ecowas) and other international bodies to whichLiberia is signatory.He urged greater African unity ad subregional integration. Liberia, hesaid, would resume its place among the nations of Africa.Speaking of a new breed of African leaders, Taylor said while Africashall entertain the views ad wisdom of other nations Africa shall notbe expected, as in the past, to be commanded by others.He said Africa should cease to be a consumer continent to be dictatedto or remain a market place where arms for human destruction are sold.Taylor expressed gratitude to the international community, especiallyEcowas, which has had a peace monitoring force in Liberia to help endthe civil war. He singled out Nigerian leader Sani Abacha for specialmention, saying his personal involvement facilitated the return ofpeace to Liberia.Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. AllRights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:52:31 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD:Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African SuccessMessage-ID: <19970803195425.AAA9256@LOCALNAME>Restoration Of Peace In Liberia An African SuccessAugust 3, 1997Paul Ejime, PANA CorrespondentMONROVIA (PANA) - The Ecowas Chairman ad Nigerian head of state, Gen.Sani Abacha, says the restoration of peace in war-torn Liberia is ademonstration that Africa can solve its won problems.It shows that Africans can take their destiny in their own hands andthat regional peace keeping can work and indeed works, he said.He was speaking Saturday at the inauguration of Charles Taylor aspresident of post-war Liberia.Commending the Economic Community of West African States' (Ecowas)initiative in Liberia, Abacha said it was the first proven success ofchapter eight of the United Nations charter.He said the entire world was now focused on Africa's oldest republic,The rebirth of a great nation as Taylor took the oath of office.Noting the skepticism that greeted the 1990 deployment of Ecomog, thecommunity's Peace Monitoring Force, to Liberia, Abacha acknowledgedthat peace had been difficult to attain. It involved the sacrifice ofblood, sweat and vast resources, he said.He added that Liberia had paid too great a price for this war, whichwas altogether avoidable.Describing Taylor's inauguration as epic-making and the culmination ofthe collective efforts of the subregion, Abacha said the formerwarlord was the man whom destiny has chose to lead Liberia into thenext century.As Nigeria and Ecowas stood by Liberia during crisis, Abacha said thesame way they would support the country in time of peace.Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. AllRights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 20:00:54 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: LALA???Message-ID: < 970803200053_884598773@emout18.mail.aol.com SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 17:18:57 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < 199708040056.CAA23910@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Mr. Baldeh,I have had a lousy week-end, so please bear with me if you find my questionirresponsible. I have been away from my desk for nearly a week and I' vejust managed to go through your long answers to Momodou Camara.My point of departure is that ANYTHING that promotes a Gambian identity iswelcome! Linguists like yourself would certainly have a lot to do wheneverthe inhabitants of that geographic entity called Gambia should choose toinvent a hybridised tongue from some of the languages spoken there. But Ihave a question and a few comments:1. I failed to congratulate Bass on that wonderful job he did on a verybrief synopsis about the Origins of Tribali...I do not think Bass intendedit as a course, as you seemed to think. However, I would like to ask whyyou think anyone giving a view of some aspect of linguistic history MUSTmention Noam Chomsky.Frankly, I for one care little , at this material time, about whetherlanguages are a gift from God or some other deity that should wish usappreciate it as THE VERB, OR SOURCE OF LIFE(?). Material conditions inthe world have RESULTED TO THE DEATH OF SOME LANGUAGES AND THE BIRTH OFOTHERS - AND it is of little consequence (TO ME) if that is always a matterof divine intervention or not. And such material conditions, do, to someextent, exist in the Gambia! [ That many Gambians speak a Wollof poisonedwith English words is for instance, a fact of this world, explicable withor without the help of both the Holy Quran and the Holy Bible].You say that Momodou should answer the imaginary Dane not like a Europeansince he is not one himself - my understanding of your implication beingthat he should answer like an African/Gambia. But, in the same vein, youmentioned that you do not want to be party to those kind of Gambian-typediscussions(?)!! Well what sort of debates do you want to participate in?French or Danish ones?? Clear thinking is necessary here, don't you think?No offence meant.Best Regards,Modou Sidibeh.> Från: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: A Gambian National Language> Datum: den 31 juli 1997 19:27> Njie,> I would like give you more of what you need consequently. However, I am> not among those who advocate for selecting one national langyage among> the languages for the country. please note that. I am saying it is> possible to create a langaugae out of these languages but I am not> proposing one language in the place of others. I will not do that. Thats> schizo....> No hard feelings, just make records clear.> si jaamanobi.> Omar Baldeh> On Thu, 31 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:> > Momodou's question whether Gambian linquists can create anew> > language from the existing ones which could become ournational> > language in 20-30 years' time, is not difficult to answer.The> > answer is YES, they can. But such an important national issue> > cannot be left to linguists alone. I am not sure whether a> > mixture of the most simple words will be enough, but I get> > your point the new language being inclusive of all the other> > languages.> >> > How language originated is still in dispute, with some> > maintaining that it is a gift from God, while others say it> > was invented by human beings. The Greeks believed that an> > ancient 'legislator' gave the true names to all things. I am> > not sure from Momodou's question, the domains in which the new> > language is to be used, but I would imagine that it wouldof> > higher status than the other languages. In which case, it> > would be used in domains such as Family, Technical,Administration,> > Education and Rural life.> >> > Language and cultural transmission are to some two sides of> > the same coin. Suffice to say that the new language should> > be accepted by society at large 'as suitable for its assigned> > role and of such functional importance as to be worth the> > effort of acquiring...it has an important bearing on> > motivation.'> >> > One of the problems with a national language in Africa,> > like in Kenya, is that employers rarely include Kiswahili in> > their list of qualifications for jobs. There may also be the> > case that certain wealthy people would prefer to send their> > kids abroad for education.> >> > Out of 53 African states, only about nine have a common> > national language. So it is a rather tricky subject. And in> > some countries that now have a national language,there are hist.reasonsfor> > it. Kiswahili, for example, was, to put it crudely, themother> > tongue of only about ten percent of the population. But it> > has now acquired an almost neutral status, not least because> > of the massive support given to its development by theGermans> > and the willingness of the people to accept it. Momodou did> > not specifically ask this question, but I just wanted to putthe> > national language issue in some context. Other members(Susan,> > Bass, Omar and Jainaba) have voiced their support for the> > selection of one of our national languages as THE national> > language, and I will have something to say about this by the> > middle of next week.> >> > I would however like to comment, if I may, about certain> > issues already raised by Omar. I agree with him that in the> > world, bilingualism is the norm, and monolingualism the> > exception. However, if a monolingual is someone who speaksonly> > one language, there are many to be found in Britain, for> > example. This is probably because many of them do not seethe> > need to learn another language, and they are many a time> > embarrassed by this. I may not get Omar's proper meaning of> > monolingualism. In which case, I am sorry. All the Africans> > that I know are at least bilingual, but our> > bilingualism/multilingualism is hardly recognised. For many, this> > means being able to speak only certain selected languages.> >> > Also, Omar appears to be saying that our indigenous> > languages are important to us, and at the same arguing that> > language is culture-neutral. Can he throw more light on this?> > I just want to ask two questions that sociolinguists sometimesask.> > 1)Does learning another language entail learning anotherculture?> > 2)Does our own language DETERMINE our perception of the world?> > In trying to answer these questions, take into account, where> > the LEARNER travels and where the LANGUAGE travels.> >> > I agree with Omar that there is no evidence that one> > language is more ' primitive' than another. Suffice to say that> > all languages have grammar, phonology, syntax and lexicon. I> > wll elaborate next week, if there is any need for it, onthe> > position of the 'univeralists' and the 'relativists' regarding> > the Principle of Linguistic Equality.> >> > If anyone wants to raise certain issues with me on this> > subject, publicly or privately, it would be much appreciated.> > wish everyone a super weekend.> >> > Momodou> >> > PS I am sorry if I have caused distress to certain people> > regarding the length of the mail. That is why I raised the> > possibility of a private discussion.> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 09:01:13 +0200From: "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Test: don't look!Message-ID: <01BCA0B4.F6606080@NTWK4_0_96-31>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0B4.F6636DC0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit-----Original Message-----From: Moe S. Jallow [SMTP: mjallow@sct.edu Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 6:46 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Test: don't look!Just testing.-Moe------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 02:25:03 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Internet awareness seminarMessage-ID: < B0000002868@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Mr.Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm NATIONAL NEWSFOROYAA WEEKLY NEWSPAPER 31JULY-7AUGUST, 1997-------------------------------------------GAMTEL ORGANIZED A ONE DAY INTERNET SENSITIZATION SEMINARAs part of the celebration to mark Internet week, the Gambia Telecommunications Company Ltd. GAMTEL in collaboration with the UNDP,Banjul, organized a one day Internet Awareness Seminar at the Kairaba Beach Hotel On Monday, 28 July, 1997 to which the generalpublic was invited.In his opening speech to the seminar, the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesayunderscored the importance of the Internet to the development of The Gambia.He described the Internet as a tool for development which can bring awareness to the public by providing various forms ofinformation.The secretary of State went on to assure the private sector that government does not intend to monopolize the Internet. Heindicated that they would limit themselves to the provisions of services.In addressing the gathering , the acting UNDP resident Representative, Mr. Yakou Mensah underscored the need to develop an AfricanInformation society that will enhance policy formulation.Mr. Mensah elaborated on the multifaceted project of the UNDP to The Gambia.He then went on to describe the introduction of Internet services as one of the most important innovations of the century.He then outlined the objectives of the Internet project.The managing Director of GAMTEL recalled that it was barely three months ago that the secretary of State for Works, Communicationand Information led a 5 person delegation to Abuja, Nigeria.He indicated that the project will allow Internet users to share experience, and expose participants to services through theInternet.Other speakers included Dr. Akwule, President of Africa Communications (AFCOM), Richard Kirby of the UNDP Africa Regional Bureau,and Ms. Molwane, who are part of the UNDP team, Mr. Sankung Sawo and M. Lamin Jagne, both of GAMTEL and Mr. Muhammed Jah of theQuantum Associates who represented the private sector.Sources indicate that the project is a three year project jointly sponsored by the UNDP and The Gambia Government to a tune of$600,000 and $500,000 respectively.The project is meant to create a national gateway for The Gambia and is based on the principles of capacity building, partnershipand sustainability.The project will be managed by GAMTEL and The Gambia Government.The closing remarks were delivered by the Permanent Secretary, State Department of Works, Communications and Information.Also present at the seminar were Secretaries of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Trade, Industry and Employment and ForeignAffairs.At the end of the deliberations, participants had the opportunity to raise many questions and concerns.--------------------------------------------These news are extracted from the latest edition of Foroyaa weekly newspaper.Spelling errors are all mine.COMMENT:The one day seminar was promising in terms of upgrading the existing digital lines to The Gambia.As I understood it by the information we received from the seminar, with the help of UNDP and in collaborationwith GAMTEL, The Gambia will get a initial 128 Kbit Gateway line to a Internet backbone by the end of the year.Later in the three year project, even higher bandwidth would be available.For the initial limited Internet market in The Gambia, a 128Kbit line will be sufficient to deliver good speed browsing, newsgroupand ftp services.Promising was also the wording from the Secretary of State for Works, Communication and Information, Mr. Ebrima Ceesay,and GAMTEL, that the private sector would play an important part in providing the services to the customers.One obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a "Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around withcomputers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone of resource people developing and creating the Internet.One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".Regards,Torstein GrotnesManager & SecretaryCommit Enterprises Ltd.Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WATel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail: tgr@commit.gm ------------------------------Date: Sun, 3 Aug 1997 23:48:04 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa (3)Message-ID: < B0000002866@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Mr. Lamin & PeopleI apologise for the brief nature of some of my points, by liberalizationand opening access I mean just that..the Rulers/Civil Servants are lookedupon with distrust and sometimes with dismay here especially in the rural/country areas..we go there on TREK in our fancy and air-conditioned 4 WDvehicles, sleep in air-conditioned Govt. Quarters or Guest Houses just likethe Colonial masters and deliver opinions and judgements..a case in pointis the Soil & Water management unit of the agriculture department..fordonkey years, these Agric officers did liming demonstrations on all typesof soilbased on a 1977 excercise learnt fom USAID Technical Assistants..theseofficers were not aware of any other tests for different soils, insisted onthe same, practically forced the farmers to cultivate saline swamps and ofcourse yield is NOTHING..the farmers after years of DICTAT know better thatREFUSE but SNEER about the TOUBAB KARANGLAS..(white or Western Educatedtypes)..all attempts by newly graduated AgriculturalScientists..Gambians..were met with the comments of ýou have noexperience..we have done this for 20 years..one famous remark..then madeabout The Gambia's now Secretary of State for Agriculture..a RiceScientist..was that all he did was test and experiment..and thatAGRICULTURE was an ART..now as MINISTER, he is still inhibited by the sameold guard...so our generation of newly trained graduates have to face this disdainand distrust our people have ...and rightly so from unflexible govt.policies that have often failed..the main reason is still the employment ofunderqualified personnel in all these technical fields..fitters calledMechanics..Mechanics called Engineers..Agronomists who have no clue whatAgronomy is..what I also mean by the 2 year Masters without Thesis degree especially forAfricans is that certain so- called Universities have been profiting fromthe sale of this to Africans..so called Experience is factored in and intwoyears..Presto..you receive a Masters..they get their money..our fakegraduates receive a document to continue the masquerade..this is evensometimes 1 year..tailor made for us..To continue with Where to from here?One will wonder why our impact.our generation which I maintain is competentto carry on OUR SURGE TO THE FUTURE..has still not been able to carry thisout ..I argue that a REFORM of the system is required and isineveitable..the old classical system will not work..and the REVOLUTION isunderway...I lauded GAMTEL as the first shot in the REVOLUTION but today after havingexpanded countrywide utilizing FIBRE OPTIC NETWORK..way ahead of manywesten countries..GAMTEL has about 25,000 subscribers and a backlog ofabout 21,000 who cannot get service..NEW LINES now cost D800.00 ($80)exorbitant by any standards especially The Gambia. The inherent cost ofphone service is now practically anti-consumer..and Level of Service isdropping..if GAMTEL lacks the capital for Maintenance and much lessDEVELOPMENT and having set up the BASIC INFRASTRUCTURE..bring ininvestors..give a minimum rate for use of existing INFRASTRUCTURE and thenlet us build on this..that should be the NEXT STEP..let GAMTEL regulate andmonitor and also provide basic services..if the new services can becheaper..all the better if not and they cost more but have more features orbetter services..let the CONSUMERS choose..THIS IS THE TYPE OFLIBERALIZATION I MEAN..OUR OBJECTIVE SHOULD BE TO AVAIL OUR PEOPLE WITH THESERVICES & GOODSIt should be the same with POWER & UTILITY..I studied in TALLAHASSEE,FLORIDA..(STATE CAPITAL) POP 150,000..the city has its own utility company,I am positive that small Gambian or Foreign or Joint ventures canaccelerate ELECTRIFICATION in the GAMBIA if legally allowed and UHC adoptsa cooperative posture..i.e use of poles and even cables at cost...thisservice may be more expensive than the NATIONAL but may be better or morereliable..again the CHOICE should be there..I know of a collection ofindividuals in Yundum Village who currrently operate a 640kva generator setand could supply up to 100 compounds..but are currently seeking permissionto offer this service in a place where the residents are willing andprepared to bear the costs..permission is still pending as the MONOPOLY ofGUC-UHC is intact.I maintain that GOVT. should try to provide basic services EDUCATION,HEALTHCARE, WATER & ELECTRICITY, AIRPORTS, ROADS, SEAPORTSetc but PRIVATE CAPITAL should be encouraged ...NOW why is this simple way not prevailing despite Africa's great movementaway from CENTRALIZATION..the reasons are obvious..GOVERNMENT is still CENTRAL..the DIVISIONS are still governed byCOMMISSIONERS appointed by the HEAD OF STATE or through the GOVERNMENT notelected..they still hold EXECUTIVE & JUDICIAL POWERS..pretty much as theCOLONIAL RULER..Our Planners are the same from the early independence era..the greatbelievers in CENTRALIZATION because of the early rejection of COLONIALISTCAPITALISM and the POWERS inherent with CENTRALIZATION..so LIBERALIZATIONis still half hearted and half-implemented..i will cap on personalexperienceson my next issue and I still invite comments..so longpeacepmj----------> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa> Date: Sunday, August 03, 1997 6:56 AM> Mr. PMJallow,> Thanks for your comments on some very important issues. however, I am> very much interested in the last part of your this last article that> touches on the liberalisation of the utilities and telecommunications> sectors in the Gambia. I guess you will elaborate on these.> You also talked about the award of two-year master degrees to Africans> by British institutions . What do you mean by this? It seems I am> a little confused.> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:58:11 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C0@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.Now we come close to what I=B4m asking for. Let me first say that most =ofit only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit =toyour country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:=20-education- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for everycompound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)- primary health care etc...And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believeand trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annualsalary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinkingexactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is =neededin the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your =arenot appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look upto", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and yourjobs.Let=B4s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambianengineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educatedinto medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.=20The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it=B4s only a question onWILL and PLANNING.That was my comment.Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant =Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?And for the information. It=B4s only 50 years since all danish childrengot the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years =ago,they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed inthe farming. It was in the eaarly =B460=B4s we got enough public =schools.It=B4s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", =hasgot our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the countrycould also get the chance of getting better education, and it=B4s onlywithin the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year =continuedto highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same =timemost of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highestmigration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated toUSA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeansmanaged to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you =maybedon=B4t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa =southof Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never hasunderstand each others as one people - "europeans". It=B4s the oppositethat characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I havejust heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection andpromises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened outagain, the authourities who should protect them has just offered =busses,so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansningcontinues. That=B4s also Europe). Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:13 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 01BCA0DC.A525D2E0@ddaj.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0DC.A52D7400Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYou could say: "nbeng lala" meaning I want to lie down Or you could say: ="kaa lala" meaning to arrange a number of things piece by piece beside =each other.Regards Bassss!----------From: EStew68064@aol.com [SMTP: EStew68064@aol.com Sent: 03 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 23:00To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: LALA???SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA =WORD"LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 20:18:10 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 199708041112.UAA09561@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Sorry for this bla..bla..bla as some may prefer to see it! Anyway, ithink Absjorn has a point when he asked PMJ about the emphasis on'WHITE consultant'. Of course countries like Gambia do get a let ofwhite consultants, but we do get some black and some not-so-white onestoo. Nonetheless, the picture remains the same. Consultants fromoutside tend to get more money and perks than those from within. Anenigma that seems natural in most places! The bottom line here is thatthe world has changed and so must we. We must begin to reward meritbased on experience, training, and of course track record!Mr. PM Jallow, thanks again for a good piece. I am just wondering howthe privatisation of the telecommunications sector in the gambia isgoing to work. Imagine that the current demand for telephone lines isa mere 45,000 (installed plus backlogs)! How profitable will it be forprivate entrepreneurs to enter this market, let alone stay in it. Whatdrives the utilities industry most is market size. The world over,at least in finance, it is established that utility firms have constantrevenue and low profitability margin. They survive because cost isspread over the huge customer base. I therefore fail to see howcompetitive a liberalised telecommunications/utilities sector can be inThe Gambia--unless of course we are talking about a borderless ECOWASwith its huge market potential! In any case, the corporate governancesystem in parastatals is in dire need of a revamp. How to make theseCEOs and their management more responsible to the Gambian people is thequestion--the selection of board of directors and top management,executive compensation systems, means of consumer representation in theabsence of shareholders are all areas that require consideration. Thatway telephone rates may go down, Gamtel's backlog of orders may shrinkand result in more revenue for the 'giant', electricity supply could beless erratic and available to many.In sum, I think a closer look at the existing corporate structure inthese important parastatals will yield better results than anotherwave of privatisation and liberalisation. Just a thought.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 14:20:31 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Internet awareness seminarMessage-ID: < 01BCA0E1.952A62C0@ddaj.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA0E1.952A62C0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOne obstacle I am concerned about though in the development of a ="Internet community" in The Gambia is the lack of "Nerds".You might laugh but the point here is that these groups of boys and =girls using big parts of their teen-years playing around withcomputers ten/fifteen years ago in Europe,US,UK, today is the backbone =of resource people developing and creating the Internet.One simple example is the largest software company Microsoft, with true =to the bone "Nerd" Bill Gates.I believe the enabling of such groups would go a long way to let The =Gambia be somebody in the "Global village".Regards,Torstein GrotnesManager & SecretaryCommit Enterprises Ltd.Address: 6 M-section, Fajara, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WATel: +220 392667 Fax: +220 375890 E-mail: tgr@commit.gm Mr.Grotnes!The point you raised in your last paragraph is crucial indeed,if =Gambia is to make any headway in the informaion age.So,thanks for the =good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 04 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 5:25To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Internet awareness seminar------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 11:28:31 0000From: "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory BoardMessage-ID: < 43D6461D81@CCUGRAD2.SWAN.AC.UK ATTENTION Latir Downes- Thomas.In response to your request I wish to attest my willingness to serveon the board if so I am deemed qualified.I am an Education Economist; and have taught for many years inGambia's primary and secondary schools. As of 1994, I have beendesignated to the role of Education Planner / Economist. Currently, Iam completing a degree in M. Sc. ( Econs. ) Development Policy andPlanning, at the Centre Of Development Studies, University of WalesSwansea.A couple of weeks ago, I was in Cardiff and read some information on The Gambiathat is out-dated and miss informing. As a result, if we Gambianscan have of the opportunity to supply correct and current information tothe world, why won't we do so. Therefore I am willing to supply theNet with information on education and related matters as much aspossible.The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambiasoon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not havethe e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be athome working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able torender a service as may be required of me.My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself since then.As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address: PLANNINGDIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul.Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.NYAKS.................................................................................Date: Fri, 01 Aug 1997 02:03:43 -0400Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: GambiaNet Advisory BoardX-To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Dear List Members,The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seekingcandidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity ofAdvisory Board Members.Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Boardare as follows:SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist ofmembers of the Organization appointed by the Board.(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examineissues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses ofactions available to the Board.If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Boardmember you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From timeto time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help fromprofessionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at handwill be greatly needed.At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those membersof the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for aterm of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimateresponsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish toseek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formallyadopting them and on an impending business contract.The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board mustcome from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors willgrant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membershipfees will be waived.If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have theintention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helpingus by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new excitingcyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and theduties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought bythe Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that anywork with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to yourschedules.If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:Please include a brief account of your professional background that alsoincludes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and yourcurrent country of residence.GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internetbased "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" whoinitially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian basednewspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition aspart of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaningof section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code topromote through its members the social, cultural, informational andeducational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet andother media.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to The Gambia.4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any politicalgroup or party in The Gambia and abroad."Thank you for your kind cooperation.Sincerely,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 13:45:37 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Our man in Ministry of education.Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C2@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. N. Jarju,Thanks for the information. I see no problem only possibilities. Youwill be "our man in the Bulls Eye". Be sure that I will knock on yourdoor, when I come to visit The Gambia in october/november. I am surethat you will do a fine work on planning the nearest future ofeducation. Congratulation on the future job. Asbj=F8rn NordamTherefore I am willing to supply the Net with information on educationand related matters as much as possible.The only problem remains that, I shall be going back to the Gambia=20soon and although we have computers in the Division, we do not have=20the e-mail package. Once that is sorted out, and when I shall be at=20home working purely on professional matters ( outside rigourous=20"Academic Slavery" requiring meeting dead-lines,) I hope to be able to=20render a service as may be required of me.My apology to the Net for not being able to introduce myself sincethen.As of end of September '97, I can be contacted on this address:PLANNING=20DIVISION, Ministry of Education, Bedford Place Building, Banjul. =20Thanx for the good work. Keep it up.NYAKS.------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 13:48:23 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory BoardMessage-ID: < 33E5C187.14DA@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello List-members,I must have missed some information: who is the board of directors?GambiaNet seems to cover widespread activities, going far beyondbringing the Observer online as initially planned. Would somebodytherefore please inform me and others, what functions GambiaNet is goingto have, how the NGO relates to intends to co-operate with the "rest" ofthe list and who the directors are?Thank you,Andrea> Dear List Members,> The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking> candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of> Advisory Board Members.> snip> GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,> apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,> Illinois, USA.snip> That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as> part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.> As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:snip> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and> other media.> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian> diaspora.> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board> of Directors.> Thank you for your kind cooperation.> Sincerely,> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 10:54:23 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: MJawara@aol.com, Subject: RE: Summer JamMessage-ID: < QQdbdu27124.199708041530@relay7.UU.NET What is the fundraising for??hg-----Original Message-----From: MJawara@aol.com Sent: Saturday, August 02, 1997 5:15 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Summer Jam<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Forwarded message:Subj: Summer JamDate: 97-08-02 17:18:57 EDTFrom: MJawaraTo: gambia-1@u.washington.edu The Gambian Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party onsaturday August 30 ( Labor Day Weekend ) at the Marriott Hotel (WashingtonBallroom ) in Gaithersburg, Maryland.Complimentary drinks and horsd'oeuvreswill be provided in the Executive Lounge.Music will be provided by DJ SHAKI & RHYTHM KING PRODUCTION.$10.00 (COVER CHARGE )Proper Attire Required.D'ont miss an evening of great entertaiment and ambiance.DIRECTIONS : Take I - 495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam EigHighwayWest.Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd.;whichbecomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertaiment complex and turn leftintothe Hotel entrance.**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 11:05:06 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58 (fwd)Message-ID: < 199708041805.LAA24611@f43.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>> August 3, 1997>>>> Nigerian Music Superstar Dies at 58>> -------------------------------------------------->>>> Filed at 3:08 p.m. EDT>>>> By The Associated Press>>>> LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) -- Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, a pop>> superstar who fused rock with African rhythms into>> a blend known as ``Afrobeat'' and was a persistent>> critic of Nigeria's military regime, has died of>> AIDS, his family said Sunday. He was 58.>>>> The flamboyant singer's death Saturday was>> announced by his brother, Olikoye Ransome-Kuti, in>> a statement broadcast on national television. No>> cause of death was given at the time. Throngs of>> stunned, tearful fans gathered outside Fela's>> nightclub, the Shrine, after hearing the news.>>>> Ransome-Kuti, a doctor and former health minister,>> joined other family members at a news conference>> Sunday and confirmed that Fela had died of heart>> failure caused by AIDS. That immediately raised>> questions about whether any of Fela's 27 wives had>> contracted the disease.>>>> Fela, known across the continent by his first>> name, was one of the dominant superstars of>> African music in the 1970s and 1980s and had>> recorded more than 50 albums.>>>> He also became famous for his songs criticizing>> the military junta of Gen. Sani Abacha, as well as>> earlier military regimes in Nigeria, West Africa's>> most populous nation.>>>> ``Fela was a great legend who used his music>> tirelessly to bring about social justice,'' said>> Rasheed Gbadamosi, a prominent businessman and>> writer.>>>> Fela, a saxophone player, was born in 1938 in>> Abeokuta, about 50 miles north of the capital,>> Lagos. He started out as a jazz musician but>> shifted toward pop and reggae while studying at>> Trinity College of Music in Oxford, England, from>> 1959 to 1962.>>>> He also spent time in Ghana and the United States,>> where he developed a strong interest in politics>> and civil rights. Returning to Nigeria for good in>> 1973, he swiftly became a big star. His top albums>> included ``Zombie,'' ``Army Arrangement'' and>> ``Vagabond in Power.''>>>> ``For us, he was a monument, a reference point,''>> prize-winning singer Lokua Kanza of Congo told The>> Associated Press in Paris. ``To hear him was like>> a blast of fresh air, a shock.''>>>> He became enmeshed in a long-running confrontation>> with military authorities because of his urging>> that young Nigerians become more politically>> active. Troops burned down Fela's house in 1977.>>>> In 1979, Fela and his entourage of wives and>> girlfriends went to the ruling junta's>> headquarters and placed the coffin of his recently>> deceased mother on the steps. Fela said he wanted>> to demonstrate that the power of the state was>> impotent compared to the power of the human>> spirit.>>>> Fela was convicted of illegally exporting foreign>> currency in 1984 and was sentenced to 10 years in>> prison. A year later, the military government of>> Gen. Muhammed Buhari was overthrown by Gen.>> Ibrahim Babangida, who freed Fela.>>>> In March 1996, Fela's home was attacked by gunmen.>> His most recent arrest came April 9. He and about>> 100 others -- including several of his wives -->> were detained for marijuana use by police drug>> agents who raided his nightclub north of Lagos.>>>> Fela's fans had known for weeks that he was ill,>> but few details about his condition were made>> public before his death.>>>> Ransome-Kuti, who once worked as deputy>> director-general of the World Health Organization,>> used Sunday's news conference to accuse the>> Nigerian government of failing to implement>> effective AIDS programs. He said AIDS cases at>> Lagos University Hospital had risen from less than>> 10 annually to more than 300 since 1992.>>>> Another brother of Fela's -- Beko Ransome-Kuti -->> is an outspoken political dissident who was>> sentenced to 15 years in prison last year for>> alleged participation in a coup plot.>>>> Home | Sections | Contents | Search | Forums | Help>>>> Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:14:29 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 33E62A15.54715248@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAndrea and fellow List members,Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions Iwould first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe onbehalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steeringcommittees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerptthat I believe relates to the questions asked:"In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has beenformed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet'sservices to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiaryof www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name willbe www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership feefor GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access theobserver online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, themembership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay$10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. Thecommittee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided toform two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get theproject dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the listwith an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequentlyreferred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They wereheaded by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, askedto join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge listmember's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles ofincorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to benamed by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so thatofficers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted forregistration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will sendshortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annualbasis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (presentname) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders ofGambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, LatirDownes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (ViceChairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.These were the initial steps that were necessary so that theorganisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally beginenlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlistingmembers but since the Observer Online will be our primary service andthe one that members will consider the primary reason for joining theorganisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawnand agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginningthe service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company hassorted out their technical problems.The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from teammembers. Because the contract with the Observer Company is notcomplete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of therevenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying theObserver Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will gotowards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the ObserverOnline page will be located.In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of ourpotential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similarendeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, toprevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of theDaily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is fromour Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primaryfocus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online serviceand working with the Education Committee.1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and othermedia.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to The Gambia.4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group orparty in The Gambia and abroad.While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to ourmembers, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to theWorld Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the topGambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any otheractivity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNetactivities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived fromadvertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any orall those options will be used depending on the activity or project.You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends toco-operate with the "rest" of the list."Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-Lmembers indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer OnlineService. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has beenexplained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was bythe steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNetOrganisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief thatthe Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once establishedwill remain a closely linked but separate entity.Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed aneducation committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for amongother purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amendedour draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear thatany activities in this area will be run entirely by the alreadyestablished Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Boardmembers, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitateits activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of theEducation Committee to determine plans of action.Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public RelationsRepresentatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.Sincerely,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:25:29 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: GambiaNet Progress Report- 26/6/97]Message-ID: < 33E62CA9.6260E239@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017AContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe following was sent on June 26, 1997 and is being sent in referenceto GambiaNet's response to Andrea Klumpp's message dated August 4, 1997.Thanks,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017AContent-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineReceived: from lists3.u.washington.edu ( root@lists3.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.3])by holland.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id QAA23708;Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:11:01 -0700 (PDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid QAA17163; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:10:13 -0700Received: from mx3.u.washington.edu (mx3.u.washington.edu [140.142.13.230])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid QAA28830 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:09:39 -0700Received: from sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu (sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu [130.74.1.71])by mx3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid QAA01790 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:09:36 -0700Received: from ndarboe by sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu via SMTP (950413.SGI.8.6.12/951211.SGI)for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > id SAA27557; Thu, 26 Jun 1997 18:09:35 -0500Message-Id: < ndarboe.1217750881F@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Date: Thu, 26 Jun 97 18:14:01 EDTReply-To: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet Progress ReportX-To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-Mailer: VersaTerm Link v1.1.1X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENWe welcome our newest members to Gambia-L; the largest audience ofGambians and friends of the Gambia abroad. We apologize for the tardinessof this progress report which is long overdue. For those of you new memberswho may not be aware that we are on the process of getting a Gambiannewspaper on the internet, I take this opportunity to inform you that acommittee, out of this list, has been formed to undertake this formidable task.A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through thecommittee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure better qualityservice to all subscribers. From the results, we were able to confer that a$20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carry out this task oncondition that we are able to maintain the over 100 potential members whohave pledged to subscribe. Although there are quite a number of people whohave pledged to pay more than this amount.We have been hosting trial issues at http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer. This site is one of the committee member's home page. The abruptdiscontinuation of trials is because the internet service provider of ourcorrespondent in the Gambia had problems, and therefore we were not able toreceive any news letters from the Observer. we will soon resume these trialissues since the Observer has a new internet service provider. Under thetrials, we only provide the text with no images. We may continue with thisformat, but in the future we intend to include some advertisements notnecessarily from the Observer's print version, but could be from otherparties that are interested in making advertisements through GambiaNet.In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service, anon-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been formed.The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet. Therefore,having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's services toits members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary of www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will be www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee for GambiaNet will becharged, and only the members will access the observer online and otherimportant stuff. As I stated earlier, the membership fee will be $20.00. Forthose of you who have pledged to pay $10.00, you may send that as donationand ask for a fee waiver. The committee will decide on whether the waivershould be granted or not.Some time ago, an announcement was made through the list concerning theadoption of a logo for the organization. Different designs were invited fromlist members, and the winner was going to have a free one year subscription.Only one person submitted, and it was a very illustrious work. He became theautomatic winner. However, he decline the one year free membership, anddecided to pay. This person is one of our own committee members Mr. MomodouCamara. The logo can be viewed at: http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara/logo.htm " This is just one example of howdedicated these committee members are not to mention the various tasksundertaken to obtain certain information including calling the Gambia out oftheir own pockets. The committee members have already paid theirsubscriptions in order to start things rolling. The bylaws of theorganization are on the process of being drafted and soon as they are ready,they will be made available to the list.GambiaNet site will both host contents from and be linked to otherorganizations related to the Gambia. A search tool will be available for akeyword search in GambiaNet. Under the GambiaNet, will be the Observeronline which will be accessible only by password. Once you login, you willbe able to do such things as sending letters to the editor, you can haveaccess to the archives (old issues), and even make a key word or date orboth searches on the archives. Ideas on improving the site are more thanwelcome, and members of Gambia-L can put their organizations on conditionthat there is an agreement with GambiaNet.I urge all of those of you who have not pledged to become members to pleasedo so. Wouldn't it a pride to be one of the first to access to a nativepaper online? To be current on issues about the Gambia is the only way tohelping us come up with solutions to our problems. This is the grassroots ofthis list.NumukundaGambiaNet committee--------------C0F7B4A6595063E80F70017A--------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 15:47:19 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet BylawsMessage-ID: < 33E631C7.E3B14776@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe following is also being sent in reference to the message posted byAndrea Klumpp on August 4, 1997. It is the latest version of theGambiaNet, Inc. Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation.Please note that we are about to have them amended once again but we areposting them so that list members are better acquainted with theorganisation.When we are in a position to request membership, we shall properly andformally introduce GambiaNet and those who express an interest itjoining will either receive a copy of a Membership Agreement or willhave access to it at our web site when it is up and running.Thank You,Latir Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet********************************BY-LAWS OF GAMBIANET, INCORPORATEDARTICLE ONEIDENTITYSECTION (1) NAME: The name of this organization shall be GambiaNet,Incorporated, and it shall be referred to in these By-laws as theOrganization.SECTION (2) AFFILIATE: The Organization may be affiliated with any otherorganization agreed upon by the Board of Directors.ARTICLE TWOOFFICESECTION (1) PRINCIPAL OFFICE: The Principal office and the place ofbusiness of the organization shall be located in Chicago, Illinois, USAor at such place designated by the Board of Directors.ARTICLE THREEPURPOSEThe organization shall operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposeswithin the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the United States InternalRevenue Code to promote through its members the social, cultural,informational and educational interests of the Gambia throughout theworld. It shall:1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and othermedia.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to the Gambia4. Promote matters related to the Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group orparty in The Gambia and abroad.ARTICLE FOURFISCAL YEARThe fiscal year of the organization shall begin on the first day of Julyof each year and shall end on the last day of June of the followingyear.ARTICLE FIVEMEMBERSHIPSECTION (1) GENERAL MEMBERSHIPMembership shall be open to any individual who expresses an interest inThe Gambia and the activities of the Organization as stated in theBylaws and shall be referred to in these By-laws as the GeneralMembership. Members of the Organization shall be allowed to enjoy allthe privileges of membership agreed upon by the Board of Directors.SECTION (2) DIRECTORS(A) DEFINED: There shall be a Board of Directors and it shall bereferred to in these By-laws as the Board. Its members shall consist ofat least three Directors.(B) ELIGIBILITY: Any individual with an interest in the purpose andactivities of the organization and is willing and able to assist inmeeting the organization's objectives and the conduct of theorganization's activities shall be deemed eligible as a Director.(C) ELECTION/ APPOINTMENT: After the first year of operation, Directorsshall be elected by members of the Organization on the recommendationof the Board. Members shall vote by electronic mail or any other methodagreed upon by the Board.(D) DUTIES: The Board shall be elected to act on behalf of the generalmembership of the Organization on the administration of the Organizationand its activities, any activities stated in the articles ofIncorporation, and any activities agreed upon by the Board. All actiontaken by the Board shall be deemed agreed upon by resolution passed by avote of simple majority unless otherwise specified in the Bylaws. TheBoard shall appoint any member to act on its behalf. The Board shallform any committee or sub-committee on behalf of the Organization.(E) TERM OF OFFICE: Directors shall be elected and appointed for a termof one year.(F) REMOVAL OF A MEMBER: The dismissal of a member of the Board shall bewarranted if the member concerned engages in any repeated action deemedby the Board to be detrimental to the Organization's interests. Anymember of the Board who engages in any action so deemed by the Boardshall be first warned and if the offending action is repeated, the Boardshall consider the possibility of additional warnings or dismissal.SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist ofmembers of the Organization appointed by the Board.(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examineissues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses ofactions available to the Board.SECTION (4) MEMBERSHIP DUES AND DONATION(A) DEFINED: The General Membership shall be required to pay annual duesagreed upon by the Board for various categories of membership defined bythe Board.(B) DONATIONS: In addition to payment of annual dues, donations frommembers as well as non members, will be welcomed.ARTICLE SIXMEETINGSSECTION (1) ANNUAL MEETING: Annual meetings that include the Board andthe General Membership may take place at any time agreed upon by theBoard.SECTION (2) OTHER MEETINGS: There shall be other regular, committee,Board or special meetings as necessary in meeting the objectives of theorganization.SECTION (3) PLACE AND MANNER OF METTINGS: All meetings shall beconducted in a manner and place agreed upon by the Board.SECTION (4) NOTICE: The Board shall issue written notices of annual orspecial meetings stating the time, place and purpose of the said meetingin a method agreed upon by the Board.SECTION (5) ACTIONS BY UNANIMOUS WRITTEN CONSENT: Any action required orpermitted to be taken by the Board may be taken without a meeting, ifall members of the Board shall individually or collectively consent inwriting to such action(s) by a method agreed upon by the Board.SECTION (6) PROXIES: Proxy voting shall be allowed for all votes by theBoard and the General Membership. The Board shall require reasonableadvance notice, in any manner agreed upon, of the proxy arrangement fromboth the member concerned and his or her intended proxy.ARTICLE SEVENORGANIZATION ACTIONSSECTION (1) LOANS: No loan shall be contracted on behalf of theOrganization and no evidence of indebtedness shall be issued in theOrganization's name unless authorized by a resolution of the Board.SECTION (2) CHECKS, DRAFTS ETC. All checks, draft orders for payment ofmoney shall be signed by an officer or officers as authorized by aresolution of the Board.SECTION (3) INDEMNIFICATION. The Organization shall indemnify each ofits Officers or Agents against liabilities and claims arising out of thereasonable and diligent performance of duties as Officers or Agents ofthe Organization. The Individual shall have no right to indemnification,compensation or reimbursement, however, in liabilities and claims towhich he or she has been adjudged liable to the Organization or anythird party because of willful misconduct, bad faith, gross negligenceor reckless disregard of the duties of his or her office or capacity asa representative of the Organization.ARTICLE EIGHTPROHIBITED ACTIONSSECTION (1) The Organization shall not possess or exercise any power orauthority either expressly or by interpretation, or by operation of lawthat will prevent it, at any time, from qualifying as an Organizationas described in applicable laws of the United States Internal RevenueService, nor shall it engage in activities which shall cause the loss ofsuch qualifications.SECTION (2) The Organization shall never be operated for the sole andprimary purpose of carrying out a trade or business for profit.SECTION (3) At no time shall the Organization be engaged in activitieswhich are unlawful under the laws of the United States or The Gambia orany other jurisdiction where its activities are carried out.ARTICLE NINEINUREMENT OF INCOMESECTION (1) No part of the earnings of the Organization shall inure tothe benefits of, or distributed to, its Directors, Officers, Agents orMembers except that which the Organization shall be empowered to pay forreasonable services rendered or reimbursement for personal expensesincurred on behalf of the Organization.ARTICLE TENAMENDMENTS OF BY-LAWS AND ARTICLES OF INCORPORATIONThese By-Laws and Articles of Incorporation can be amended or repealedand a new Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws may be adopted at anymeeting provided the proposed changes have been submitted to each Boardof Director with the notice of such meeting, and provided further theright of the waiver of notice shall not apply. In order for amendmentsor repeals to be adopted, two thirds (66.7%) of Board members(Directors) must vote in the affirmative.ARTICLE ELEVENDISSOLUTIONUpon termination or dissolution of the Organization, assets shall bedistributed to, after payments or provisions for payment, of allliabilities of the Organization which were incurred in furtherance oflegitimate purpose of the Organization, a non-for-profit organizationorganized for the purpose of education and development in Africa.------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 00:04:14 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970804230611.AAA39620@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Lee Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l,Mr.Jallow we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 18:10:07 -0400 (EDT)From: Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu To: gambia-l@u.Washington.edu Subject: For PAMAMBOUNA BOJANGMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.94.970804175715.19634B-100000@utkux4.cas.utk.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII need the E-Mail address of PAMAMBOUNA BOJANG. If anyone haveit please reply me as soon as possible.I know he's hiding somewherein Kentucky with Badaaring.What's up in the sky doc????------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 18:13:23 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 970804181117_-188123264@emout03.mail.aol.com In a message dated 8/4/97 3:47:07 AM, you wrote:< gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4Message-ID: < B0000002921@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm People,First, I am eager for some comments and feedback..I want this discourse tobe interactive..some of my positions I think are very controversial and Ileave a lot of openings so please people..jump in..and let me defend myflanks..there should not be any quarters in the BANTABA.........it seems traditinally our socialism is derived from our societalmake-up..we tend to share..selfish-ism is frown upon and it is ourhouse..not my house..SUNU KERR not SUMA KERR and also it is I believe aREACTION against CAPITALIST EXPLOITATION of Africa..the sale of HUMANS isthe ULTIMATE CAPITALISM30 years after ..Africans are moving away from Scientific SOCIALISM in theform of CENTRAL PLANNING..it has failed us and it has failed mostlyeverywhere..but more succinctly..the ANTI-WEALTH posture of ScientificSocialism.the idea that all WEALTH must be derived from the Exploitation ofMan by Man is very UN-AFRICAN.. We have I believe a SUPERIOR FORM of SOCIALWELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS that share WEALTH bythe EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom of relation amongstthe SEXES..here I am strictly confining my self to AUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..notISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZED AFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN wasthe more wives he had..and by extension his responsibilty increases..takinginto account the families and relatives of the wives..long time neighboursare family..distant kinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPENDOOR..anyone is welcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried to preventthe CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in theWest but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM..Currently most of our policies and ATTITUDE is ANTI-WEALTH.. I support aprogressive Income tax.the more you make the more you pay but notexorbitant..in fact small people and businesses are the most affected..InThe Gambia for example to set a Limited Liability Company, there is aPRE-TAX of about D5000 in addition to all licenses and fees..and dependingon how well of you look..the more you may pay..The Gambia has probably one of the most LIBERAL economic set ups but theATTITUDE is still ANTI-WEALTH..it is still ADVERSARIAL..note also that theCIVIL SERVANTS are still the SAME half- and/or MIS- EDUCATED ones mostlyfrom the COLONIAL ERA or even with a worse attitude are our SCIENTIFICSOCIALISTS..they forget that even the creation of 1 position or job for oneman orwoman that supports ONE FAMILY is enough to warrant thesupport of Govt.supportive.In comtemporal Africa we need to concentrate on the CREATION OF WEALTH..weneed 1% of 35000 tax-paying businesses than 35% of 100 tax-payingbusinesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 yearsold..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebaneseor Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..youdiscoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians arepoorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seemswe..the Africans work better against each other than with or for eachother..another topic)I will pause for breath and again folks ..please come in..bye & peacepmj------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 22:47:29 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Develop. of subsaharan Africa :rejoindersMessage-ID: < B0000002922@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Absjorn & People,my apologies for the emphasis on WHITE..unfortunately the fact that over95% of consultants here tend to be WHITE EUROPEANS have resulted in myoversight..but as you rightly commented..it still does not vary thefacts..a second point is that a cursory survey of all the ADB...TA.vehicles..that isAfrican Development Bank..Technical Assistance or Assistant ( that is theRed Number Plate of ADB contracted consultants..almost all were driven bywhites..it is almost like ADB..TA is for Whites only..these are strongperceptions even if they are mis-construed)..another reason I guess and Imust admit for my STRONG FEELINGS is that today I RECEIVED A FOUR DAYSUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts to D300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEADOF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERING SECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP andDEMANDING TO BE TREATED WITH THE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMERCOUNTERPART (CONSULTANT) WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGO..This amounted to RUDENESS &INSURBODINATION ..this is unfortunately THE EXISTING REALITY..I amconsidering LEAVING again for the WEST..I am not sorry though because Ichose to STAND up..one DIRECTOR lamented that I was QUITE RIGHT but that isthe WAY things are..he had faced the SAME..Maybe I am dumb..but I think atthe very least..we should speak out..not just secure our places..I maylose my job but IT IS OKAY..a little PRICE TO PAYI however appreciate the fact that we (humankind) have come a long way andwhere as in this discourse I am concentrating on SubSaharan Africa ..it ispertinent to a lot of other places..the future as you rightly said is OURSMr Lamin,I will also add you may think 45000 is not a lot but that is the existingdemand on backlog..open up and let the Market dictate..Gamtel opened up somany possibilities including this discourse..I do not want our existinglack of financial wherewithal to limit our possibilities..the problem withour corporate structures I believe is the CIVIL SERVICE MENTALITY..whetheryou work or not..produce or not..perform or not..you get paid.you get aRAISE..there is no incentive to produce and innovate..NO BODY CARES..it isa NAMELESS, FACELESS and CARELESS system..we all pay the price..everytime aGAMTEL or UHC FAILS, the tab is picked up mostly by the poor farmers thatproduce the BULK of our wealth..there was a funny fact..(which makes itsad) that GUC blew I think 5 or 6 Generators in so many years..something tothat effect..including a case when one generator was sabotaged bydisgruntled workers..did anyone go to jail? was anyone punished? basicallynobody paid a price for this misdeed that cost this poor nation..everytimean incompetent person is left on the job..these are dis-services to theNation..i) a more competent person was denied the job..ii) the nation losesfor a job not done well or as best as possible..maybe 1 or 2 or one familywas helped..a million pay the price..a big problem is private sympathy..i feel sorry for him..i feel sorry for amillion..a short true story..2 years ago I was appointed as head of civilengineering at the airport..my chief mason was atleast 68 years old andcould not even lay a straight wall..a fact..the guy has been there sincetime immemorial..was a labourer appointed Chief Mason to give a biggersalary..every year his contract is renewed and all the relevant personswill put favourable comments..I came..the guy could not lay a stringhtwall..I demanded a second qualified mason for my works...I was told therewas no vacant position unless I replace this guy..now at the end ofcontract..the position was advertised and I proposed to fill it with aYOUNGER, MORE EDUCATED & COMPETETNT man..everyone called me to lobby forthis poor man..what would happen to his family..now there are 100s ofyounger better trained masons waiting and ready to provide for theirfamilies..and that salary is paid by the Gambians to SOMEONE to do the jobso that we make money or maintain a SERVICE in our NATIONAL INTEREST..Irefused of course and there is now a 30 year old man doing an excellentjob..you wonder why the SYSTEM is not working..I believe I KNOW a lot whythe SYSTEM IS NOT WORKING..of course what I did or was supposed to havedone was not POPULAR..PUBLIC OFFICE is not our private domain to help atwill I PERSONALLY feel SORRY but I am HERE to do a JOB not to run a CHARITYI will stop here for now..peacepmj in a fighting mood..ps..i doubt i can leave..i am here for the marathon..----------From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Development of subsaharan AfricaDate: Monday, August 04, 1997 10:58 AMPa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most ofit only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit toyour country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:-education- agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export- infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for everycompound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)- primary health care etc...And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believeand trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annualsalary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinkingexactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is neededin the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your arenot appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look upto", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and yourjobs.Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambianengineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educatedinto medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question onWILL and PLANNING.That was my comment.Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish childrengot the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed inthe farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", hasgot our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the countrycould also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s onlywithin the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continuedto highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same timemost of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highestmigration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated toUSA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeansmanaged to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybedon´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa southof Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never hasunderstand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the oppositethat characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The"blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I havejust heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection andpromises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened outagain, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansningcontinues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam----------------------------------------Date: Mon, 4 Aug 1997 19:49:25 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 199708042349.TAA28440@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textLatir you wrote:> Andrea and fellow List members,> Thank you for your message. Before directly answering your questions I> would first like to refer you to a message sent by Numukunda Darboe on> behalf of the Observer Online Team (formally the Technical and Steering> committees) on Thursday 26 June, 1997 to the Gambia-L mailing list.> While I will re-send that message shortly, the following is an excerpt> that I believe relates to the questions asked:> "In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service,> a non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been> formed. The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet.> Therefore, having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's> services to its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary> of www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will> be www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee> for GambiaNet will be charged, and only the members will access the> observer online and other important stuff. As I stated earlier, the> membership fee will be $20.00. For those of you who have pledged to pay> $10.00, you may send that as donation and ask for a fee waiver. The> committee will decide on whether the waiver should be granted or not."> As you are probably aware, last year Gambia-L list members decided to> form two committees, a technical and steering, to try and get the> project dubbed "Observer Online" off the ground. Anyone on the list> with an interest in joining those committees, which were subsequently> referred to as the "Observer Online Team", was free to do so. They were> headed by Francis Njie and N'Deye Marie Njie. I was, for example, asked> to join to help put together the questionnaire that helped gauge list> member's overall response to the project and I have stayed on since.> In order to get the organisation registered, bylaws and articles of> incorporation had to be drawn up and at least three directors had to be> named by law. To facilitate all this we decided to convert the team,> the incorporators of GambiaNet Inc., into the Board of Directors so that> officers could be officially appointed and the Bylaws adopted for> registration. As stated in the draft Bylaws (which I will send> shortly), after the first year the Board shall be elected on an annual> basis by the organisation's members. The Board of Directors (present> name) or the Executive Board (future name) comprises the founders of> GambiaNet, the former Observer Online Team. Spread across the USA,> Denmark and Qatar, they are: Momodou Camara (Secretary), Soffie Ceesay,> Numukunda Darboe (Asst. Sec.), Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, Latir> Downes-Thomas, Ndey Kumba Drammeh (Treasurer), Momodou Jagana (Asst.> Treas.), Tony Loum, Francis Njie (Chairman), N'deye Marie Njie (Vice> Chairman), Isatou Secka and Abdourahman Touray.> These were the initial steps that were necessary so that the> organisation could be a legal entity and so that we could formally begin> enlisting members. We are about to begin the process of enlisting> members but since the Observer Online will be our primary service and> the one that members will consider the primary reason for joining the> organisation, we will wait until the contract with the Observer is drawn> and agreed upon before requesting membership, fees and finally beginning> the service. This will be done as soon as the Observer Company has> sorted out their technical problems.> The initial funds to help set up the organisation were drawn from team> members. Because the contract with the Observer Company is not> complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can say that most of the> revenue from the membership fees collected will go towards paying the> Observer Company for the Observer Online service. The rest will go> towards the costs of running the GambiaNet site where the Observer> Online page will be located.> In forming the organistion we have tried to make the scope of our> potential activities as broad as possible allowing for other similar> endeavours in the future and for political and financial reasons, to> prevent the Organisation from being seen as solely a conduit of the> Daily Observer. The following is what the team has agreed on and is from> our Bylaws but is should be known that for the time being our primary> focus will be on establishing and running the Observer Online service> and working with the Education Committee.> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other> media.> 2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political> developments in The Gambia.> 3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on> matters related to The Gambia.> 4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African> cultural heritage.> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian> diaspora.> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board> of Directors.> 7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render> support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or> party in The Gambia and abroad.> While the Observer Online service will only be accessible to our> members, the GambiaNet web site will be open to all with access to the> World Wide Web. It is our goal to make the GambiaNet web site the top> Gambian resource on the Internet and with this in mind, any other> activity that falls under the above (description of GambiaNet> activities) will be funded by donations, any revenue derived from> advertising, funding from project partners, and other sources. Any or> all those options will be used depending on the activity or project.> You asked us to explain "how the NGO relates to [and] intends to> co-operate with the "rest" of the list."> Some time ago, a poll was taken and about 100 of the 200+ Gambia-L> members indicated their willingness to subscribe to an Observer Online> Service. Since then others have expressed their interest. As has been> explained here, the only feasible way of providing this service was by> the steps we have taken that have lead to the forming of the GambiaNet> Organisation. Taking all this into consideration, it is our belief that> the Organistion was born from the Gambia-L list but once established> will remain a closely linked but separate entity.> Many members who expressed interest in and eventually formed an> education committee have asked that GambiaNet also be used for among> other purposes, co-ordination and fund raising. We agreed and amended> our draft bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that> any activities in this area will be run entirely by the already> established Gambia-L Education Committee. Many of us, GambiaNet Board> members, are on this Committee and will do everything to help facilitate> its activities but only with the consent of the Committee. One of us,> Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, has been liaising with Malanding Jaiteh of the> Education Committee to determine plans of action.> Bass and myself have recently been appointed Public Relations> Representatives and we will continue to inform Gambia-L of our progress,> activities and all other matters related to GambiaNet.> If you have any other questions please feel free to ask them.> Sincerely,> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas> Public Relations Representative> GambiaNetLatir,I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issuesAndrea raised. However, there remain a number of thingsthat are to me confusing and difficult to understand.It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrellaorganization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L membersmight want to do. However, the committee that took this task uponitself made some serious oversights.First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership hadbeen informed of the need to form a non-profit organizationinorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organizationreplaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gainedautomatic membership to GambiNet Inc?You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNetInc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?You mentioned that "Because the contract with the ObserverCompany is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we cansay most of the revenue from the membership fees collected willgo towards paying the Observer Company for the Onlineservice....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we aregoing into with the Observer?What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draftbylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that anyactivity in this area will be run entirely by the alreadyestablished Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has beenliasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee todetermine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membershipwhatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.These are some of the many questions that may help me clarifythings before I can make any comments.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???Message-ID: < 33E6A2CE.76A3@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKA WORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:47:57 PDTFrom: "Omar Gassama" < kassama@hotmail.com To: paomar@iglou.com, Subject: Re: LALA???Message-ID: < 199708050647.XAA22126@f61.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 10:11:21 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOMessage-ID: < 199708050817.KAA16284@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Jainaba Diallo,A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives inMärsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, butplease appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide uswith an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, itis rather impossible to make the enquiry private.Best regards,Momodou Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 11:15:25 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africaMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010C6@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePa Musa Jallow,=20I like your style - it=B4s direct and harsh. But sometimes one has to =beso.=20First tell me how is it possible that you have such a "strange" rules-and regulation-system in the labour-market, which can cause you asuspension for standing up and demanding.It=B4s old-fashion leadership and I have never in modern time heardanything like that. To be active into discussions, personel planninginterviews, ideas and opinion-making are qualifications we ask for in amodern company or institution. It shows that you are interested,entusiastic etc. Well we all have to be polite, but saying what we =feel,think and mean can only devellop our firm, institution, the climateamong us, bring us forward. Is this normal practice in The Gambia, whocan decide and give such punishments, and how is it regulated in theworking-conditions or contract signed ? What about unions ? I=B4m =reallyinterested, because respect for one another and freedom to speech mustbe fundamental in coorporation.You wrote: I RECEIVED A FOUR DAY SUSPENSION WITHOUT PAY ( amounts toD300 on my D2400 Monthly salary as HEAD OF CIVIL AERODROME ENGINEERINGSECTION at the AIRPORT) for STANDING UP and DEMANDING TO BE TREATED =WITHTHE SAME RESPECT THAT WAS ACCORDED MY FORMER COUNTERPART (CONSULTANT)WHO LEFT 3 MONTHS AGOThe next you wrote is very interesting: "We have I believe a SUPERIORFORM of SOCIAL WELFARISM..that acknowledges and rewards INDIVIDUALS =thatshare WEALTH by the EXTENDED FAMILY, by POLYGAMY and even the freedom =ofrelation amongst the SEXES.. here I am strictly confining my self toAUTHENTIC AFRICAN MORES..not ISLAMIZED AFRICA nor CHRISTIANIZEDAFRICA...the wealthier an AFRICAN was the more wives he had..and byextension his responsibilty increases..taking into account the familiesand relatives of the wives..long time neighbours are family..distantkinsmen..people sharing the family name and the OPEN DOOR..anyone iswelcome at any time for MEALS, HELP etc..This is what I called African Social Welfare..but it never tried topreventthe CREATION of Wealth..Wealth is not GLORIFIED and WORSHIPPED as in =theWest but NEITHER is scorned as in SCIENTIFIC SOCIALISM.."I think that this "ideal" form of socialism is known in many societies.On my tours I=B4ve seen it being practised. And thatcollective-way-of-practising daily life in the villages/local societiescan form a base on which you can build decentralized decision-making =andaction for bettering the conditions. I think that is why many NGO=B4s =inmy part of the world feel that it is more benefical to help direct froma group here to a group there. We still have that "social memory" andkeep it as a relic, and old dream, which we long for, but know it is =notpossible/easy to form again. The socialism as it was practised withcentralisation has failed in Europe, but the idea of soocialism is =stillactive.=20You gave me something to think about. It is a challenge to combine thenecessary need of a central planning state with the great entusiasmamong people who can practise the action-plans through localdecision-making, and actions, seing things happen throughdecentralisation and based on the local "socialism".I like you take a thinking and breathing-pause.Regards from Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOMessage-ID: < 01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rule that =every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =yourself !And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.Regards Bassss!----------From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 11:11To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOHello Jainaba Diallo,A number of us out here are wondering if you are Jainaba who lives inM=E4rsta (Sweden) or not. Kindly feel very welcome to this Bantaaba, butplease appreciate that this enquiry is this open as you did not provide =uswith an introduction of yourself. Besides, since you are using hotmail, =itis rather impossible to make the enquiry private.Best regards,Momodou Sidibeh. =09------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:51:40 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Language, culture, nation-building etc-a reminderMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010CC@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAbout lauguage, culture, nation building I will just remind you on thefellowing two contributions been put on to our Gambia-L earlier, whichI had first seen today:Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 22-Jul-97 ***Title: LITERATURE-AFRICA: Revolutionary Uses Ink for BulletsBy Gumisai MutumeJOHANNESBURG, Jul 26 (IPS) - Soft-spoken and unassuming, NgugiwaThiong'o does not behave like the average superstar, but he isregarded by the younger generation as one Africa's mostimportantcontemporary writers. .... etc .... etc.....put on to Gambia-L from Momodou Camara 27. july, andin Observer 20.june issue:The Manding Congress 25 Years OnAt its height in the 13th century, the Mali empire=20covered the territory of half the countries of West=20Africa, namely, The Gambia, Senegal, Mali, Sierra Leone,=20Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau. This=20sprawling empire was home to multitudes of peoples=20including the Mande stock (Bambara, Malinke, Mende, etc),=20who were the rulers and a host of other groups like the=20Wollof, Serere, Fula who were subjects. These people=20shared not only the common political history of belonging=20to the Mali empire, but also had linguistic and other=20cultural ties. .... etc....etc....I=B4ll not be back until next monday. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 8:48:21 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kassama@hotmail.com, Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < QQdbhb22403.199708051252@relay7.UU.NET This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part ofit was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanksto the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 15:29:33 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Development of subsaharan AfricaMessage-ID: < 199708051334.PAA14152@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Mr. Nordam,I only hope that you meant 50% of pupils in Danish schools continue toUniversity or some form of higher institution of learning; and not to HIGHSCHOOL as you wrote?Regards,Momodou Sidibeh----------> Från: Asbjørn Nordam < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: Development of subsaharan Africa> Datum: den 4 augusti 1997 11:58> Pa Musa Jalow and Abdoulie Dibba, thanks a lot for your contributions.> Now we come close to what I´m asking for. Let me first say that most of> it only get me to repeat what I have been saying since my first visit to> your country in 1979: Focus and priority should be put on:> -education> - agriculture- food production and -manufactury- and export> - infrastructure - clean water supply for every compound,> sanitary, electricity (river-/wind-/solarcell-energy) for every> compound, roads-traffic (river-transportation ?)> - primary health care etc...> And the future is in your own hands (DEPENDENCY) and you must believe> and trust in yourself (ATTITUDE).> Thanks for the example: As an educated engineer you are payed an annual> salary of $ 2700, but the WHITE consultant is payed up to $ 250.000.> When I earlier asked what should a decent salary be, I was thinking> exactly on this problem. How can anyone expect any of you, who is needed> in the Gambia, to go home and serve the country, the people, if your are> not appreciated. I asked for "every-day-heroes" and "people to look up> to", and I asked for both sacrifices but also respect for you and your> jobs.> Let´s say that a decent salary for an engineer should be $ 3.000 or> 4.000 or 5.000 so they could raise a family, help the extended family,> there could still be employed 40 to 50 skilled, educated gambian> engineers for the amount that one FOREIGN consultant is payed.> And that is only engineers, what about those of you who are educated> into medicine, agriculture, computor-technology, science etc.> The "brain-drain" must be stopped. And to me it´s only a question on> WILL and PLANNING.> That was my comment.> Now a personal question. Why do you emphazise it is a WHITE consultant ?> Could it not have been a BLACK one, from USA f.in. ?> And for the information. It´s only 50 years since all danish children> got the chance of comming to school, in rural areas up til 30 years ago,> they only whent every second day, and not when their work was needed in> the farming. It was in the eaarly ´60´s we got enough public schools.> It´s not more than 20 years ago that we, living in the "far west", has> got our own highschools, so youngsters from our part of the country> could also get the chance of getting better education, and it´s only> within the last 10 years time, that up to 50 % of a class/year continued> to highschool. So we are not so much ahead of the Gambia.> In the periods when the european incursions took place, at the same time> most of the european countries were fighting each others, killings,> burnings, oppression, and at the same period we had the highest> migration-figures ever seen, many millions of europeans emigrated to> USA, Canada, Australia, etc. If we can understand why the europeans> managed to do all this, then we can learn from our history. As you maybe> don´t always want to be grouped under the mass-designation "africa south> of Sahara", you must understand, that we "europeans" never has> understand each others as one people - "europeans". It´s the opposite> that characterize us. We see each other as different nationalities,> which has very little (or some should say very much ) in commen. The> "blind" competition among us, is the glove that bind us. (PS: I have> just heard on the radion that the muslims who under protection and> promises returned to their Bosnian homes, has been threatened out> again, the authourities who should protect them has just offered busses,> so they could get rid of them even faster, and the etnic cleansning> continues. That´s also Europe). Asbjørn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:32:36 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 01BCA1C5.E0C88C40@ddcx.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C5.E0D02D60"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C5.E0D02D60Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Ghanim!It is true that many African Languages have borrowed a lot of Islamic =and Commercial words from the Arabic Language as a direct result of the =the one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia,but I cannot agree =with Gassama that LALA in the Mandinka Language has its origin in =Arabic.Because whereas LA in Arabic means NO, in the Mandinka Language, =that same sound does not have the same meaning.Regards Basss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of ==20it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks ==20to the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20--Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:43:18 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 01BCA1C7.125BC820@ddcx.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C7.12636940"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1C7.12636940Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. Ghanim!It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =borrowed Commercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a =direct result of one thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but I =cannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =language that means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that =works before I can be convinced.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa, =20Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of ==20it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks ==20to the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20--Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 11:53:50 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < QQdbhn05849.199708051558@relay7.UU.NET Basss,I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and Isaid.It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claimthat the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between theblack Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent toTimbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library establishedin the African continent for science and religion ) to learn aboutscience and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . Wehave a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors inour area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr. Ghanim!It is evidently true that very many black African Languages haveborrowedCommercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct resultofone thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but Icannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinkalanguagethat means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works beforecan be convinced.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part ofit was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanksto the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:13:52 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2Message-ID: < B0000002969@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Asbjorn & People,To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answeryes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decisionaffecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD NOTQUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is noquestion of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been askedto CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter reads..fromthe Director General..'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of departmentrequiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not betolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without paywith immediate effect..'when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction Isubmitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put myOBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted asINSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been challenged..naturallyhis reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I willcontinue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact Iam serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and challengeit..I will also have to read the Service Rules I believe a DISCIPLINARYCOMMITTEE should have been called but I am still NEW to the SYSTEM..If you read back on my writing, i maintained we are still paying a pricefor the STRAITJACKET COLONIAL EDUCATION..in modern societies..nobody isall-powerful and there is due process..and until the old SYSTEM ischallenged and DEFEATED..there can be no developmentI also recall another similar case when again one senior officer challengeda similar decision..he was called in and advised to apologise..and told inno uncertain terms that "the Director could DOOM him"..exact words..andthis has always been the case..the director could write any comments inyour Personal File..the basis for your promotion and upgrading..thedirector may also mis-represent your performance.or deny you the RESOURCESthat you need to WORK...so if you want to prosper in the SYSTEM..you haveto suck up to the BIG BOSS..it is SICKENING and DISGUSTING but it is theREALITY..it is a small wonder like you said that most of us direly neededexperts leave our own countries againmy best friend went back to the U.S.A after seating at an EMPTY DESK for 18months..his conclusion..IT WAS NOT WORTH IT..the frustration and the FUSSover $250 per month as an ELECTRONIC ENGINEER..the little or no worthwhilePRIVATE SECTOR JOBS leave us few ALTERNATIVESp.s. serving my suspension has given me quite some free time..besides ineeded a break so let us say that I am not sorry..thanks for your commentsbut I like being honest..the only way forward is an HONEST APPRAISALbye for nowpeacepmj------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 20:31:33 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 01BCA1DF.AAB07040@diim.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1DF.AAB99800"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1DF.AAB99800Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Ghanim!Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of blood =between the arabs and black Africans has been going on from the time =immemorial,but, again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannot =be correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eight =century,and the Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of =Ishmael,the ancestor of the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of the =Pharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day =Fullas eg. Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends are =nothing more than what they are: LEGENDS!Keep up the good work down there.Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 19:53To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???Basss,I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and I =said.It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim =that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the =black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to =20Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established ==20in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about =20science and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . We ==20have a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors in ==20our area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20--Mr. Ghanim!It is evidently true that very many black African Languages have =20borrowedCommercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct result ==20ofone thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but Icannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinka =20languagethat means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works =before =20can be convinced.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part of ==20=20it was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, =Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanks ==20=20to the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20=20--Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 14:42:04 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < QQdbhz13572.199708051846@relay7.UU.NET I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham) andcertainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.Maybe the Legend probably means the present day Tauregs or our localMauritanians in the sub region. I am glad you have added to my knowledgeabout some of the Phaoric names that relate to the Bahs, Jallows and Seys..Obviously Africa was inhabited before the European countries proven bythe existence of the Pyramids of Egypt.Keep the exchange alive.Best regardsHabib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 1:57 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr.Ghanim!Yes, You are right in alluding to the fact that the mixing of bloodbetweenthe arabs and black Africans has been going on from the timeimmemorial,but,again, for the records,the legend you refered to cannotbe correct, because Islam reached Black Africa during the eightcentury,andthe Fullas had existed even before Abraham(the father of Ishmael,theancestorof the Arabs) had migrated to Egypt.Some of thePharoahs of ancient Egypt had the totemic names of the present day Fullaseg.Kah,Bah and zet (Sey).So,since history does not take place retroactively,such legends arenothingmore than what they are: LEGENDS!Keep up the good work down there.Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 19:53To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???Basss,I am glad you made the difference in comparison to what Gassama and Isaid.It is entirely related but quite separate in the transliteration.Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claimthat the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between theblack Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent toTimbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library establishedin the African continent for science and religion ) to learn aboutscience and teach the Islamic religion. So Bass you are also right . Wehave a lot of similarities like Narri Gannars, Narri Fass, Toukoulors inour area and of course the Hausas in northern Nigeria.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 11:00 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr. Ghanim!It is evidently true that very many black African Languages haveborrowedCommercial and Islamic words from the Arabic Language as a direct resultofone thousand or so years of contact with Arabia;but Icannot agree with Gassama that there is a LA sound in the Mandinkalanguagethat means NO, as in Arabic.He will have to explain how that works beforecan be convinced.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 05 ____{, 1997 16:48To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: LALA???This is to confirm what Gassama said.LAH - in Arabic means NO .There are a lot of Arabic words in many African languages like Hausa,Swahili and in or area especially Fulani languages.Habib Diab GhanimPs I just came back from a my vacation (and business). The best part ofit was seeing an old friend of mine Emanuel Sang Ndow in Cleveland, Ohio.I was happy to see him after several years of lost communication Thanksto the Gambia-L.Habib-----Original Message-----From: kassama@hotmail.com Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 7:32 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hellow Fatty,I think that the meaning of this word is an arabic origin that means'no'in arabic. thus,the meaning is "NO NO"for enphasise.Was salaamgassama---Original Message Follows----Date: Mon, 04 Aug 1997 23:49:34 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: LALA???LIZ:I don't know if this is what you are looking for, but you could also say"LALA" meaning trust/believe him/her as in :LA-N'NA meaningtrust/believe me"ABARAKA"Pa-Mambuna. EStew68064@aol.com wrote:> SAMBUJANG- GR. DAVID GAMBLE WOULD LIKE TO KNOW IF THERE IS A MANDINKAWORD> "LALA." ALSO, WHAT DOES THIS WORD MEAN. ANYONE KNOW OUT THERE?> BARRAKA...LIZ STEWART FATTY______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938************************************** Momodou





Mr.Jallow!

=09

I salute your courage and attitude.Change will come of course =

eventually because history cannot be stopped,but it will neither be =

quick nor harmless,and some will have to pay the price necessary for it =

to come about.All we in the diaspora can do at this point in time is to =

give you people on the ground back home our unshakeable moral =

support.And thak you very much for telling us so much about the =

realities of the Gambia in so short a time.



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basssss!=20



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Asbjorn & People,

To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answer

yes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decision

affecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD =

NOT

QUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is no

question of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been =

asked

to CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter =

reads..from

the Director General..

'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of department

requiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not be

tolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without =

pay

with immediate effect..' =20

when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction I

submitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put my

OBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted as

INSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been =

challenged..naturally

his reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I will

continue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact =

I

am serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and =







Greetings:



I have been away for a while and glad to be back in the fold. While I am

digesting the various discourses currently on the table, let me quickly

touch on what Habib stated in passing:



>Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim

that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the

black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established

in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about

science and teach the Islamic religion.<



While this may be a legend or a belief, it bears no scientific or historical

merit. The 'Ba's' and the 'Kah's" have been around long before there was

a Timbuktu, let alone some 40 Arab scholars.



In peace,

LatJor



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:49:33 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: RE: LALA???

Message-ID: <



I see Bassss has already pointed this out.

LatJor



Another historical notation:



Habib wrote:

>I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham)



First, during the time of Ibrahim, all 72 pyramids in Egypt had already been

constructed, spanning several millenia. So the Fulas have been around long

before this Hebrew.



> certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.



This is a religious belief and as such would be futile to debate on. Since it

is faith that dictates the logic here.



LatJor



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

wondering why a question about a word

(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

answers while

straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will

decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested

questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep

down

that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!



Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble

Gambians abroad start what we

are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to

Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important

pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing

it to the different schools?!

Why not just do something, like we did?

How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you

say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like

shouting in deep space!



About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars

to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

services in this country?



I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance

to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!



So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?



Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

hours at the best!).

If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.

In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.



How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and

introducing some good ideas and standards.

I know the private sector would be happy about it!

Even more important would be to start changing the political

environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa

Musa is talking about...



And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good

work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should

be down here doing some good work?!?



Yours truly,

Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Latir,

>

> I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issues

> Andrea raised. However, there remain a number of things

> that are to me confusing and difficult to understand.

>

> It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrella

> organization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L members

> might want to do. However, the committee that took this task upon

> itself made some serious oversights.



GambiaNet is in any way an umbrella organisation formed "to oversee the

different activities Gambia-L members might want to do." The only task

"the committee" took upon itself was to put a gambian based newspaper on

the internet.



> First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership had

> been informed of the need to form a non-profit organization

> inorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organization

> replaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gained

> automatic membership to GambiNet Inc?



The two original committees, the technical and steering committees, were

started privately by a few Gambia-L members who wanted to work on this

project. They made continued appeals to the entire list for those

interested in working on the project to join the committees, a policy

that has never ceased and resulted in other members joining in their

efforts.



The committees later formed themselves into one team and once the team

decided to transform itself into a non profit organisation the list was

in fact informed.



This organisation has not and will not replace Gambia-L. Gambia-L is a

mailing list and GambiaNet will be a web based organisation. This

being the case, the entire list will not gain automatic membership to

GambiaNet.



> You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,

> How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNet

> Inc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?



As the incorporators of GambiaNet, the members of the committee or the

team were the only ones who could have adopted the bylaws. Again, a non

profit organisation was formed to prevent a prohibative tax liability.

In order to pay for the service, membership fees will have to be drawn

rather than actual subscription fees that are taxable and, once again,

prohibitive. As a result, we can only accept members once we are

absolutely sertain we can and will provide the service. This will

happen when a contract is agreed on by the Observer Company.



In the drafting stages, it would have been impractical to ask for the

entire list's opinion for each decision as the response rate has been

historically low and sluggish. What we should have done was to perform

a better job in keeping the list abreast on our actions. We have

apologized for this in the past and we apologize here again.



> You mentioned that "Because the contract with the Observer

> Company is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can

> say most of the revenue from the membership fees collected will

> go towards paying the Observer Company for the Online

> service....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we are

> going into with the Observer?



We do not know "what deal we are going into with the Observer."



Earlier this year, as stated on the list, some members of Gambia-L were

in Banjul and talked to The Observer about the feasibility of providing

such a service. It seems as though there was a general agreement that

once the costs of developing, maintaining and administering such a

service was subtracted from the total revenue received, the difference,

or most of it depending on the number of actual subscribers, would go to

The Observer Company.



Since we will be operating as a non profit organisation, legally this

will have to be structured differently but since the contract and

negotiations that go with it are still incomplete, we are not sure at

this point how different this will be.



> What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draft

> bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that any

> activity in this area will be run entirely by the already

> established Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?



It was suggested from someone, after we drafted the first version of the

Bylaws, that at some point in the future we may be able to help/work

with the education committee. Bearing this in mind we decided to amend

the draft bylaws so that education related activities would also be a

part of what we do.



When I said "... we would like to make it clear that any activity in

this area will be run entirely by the already established Gambia-L

Education Committee", I referring to the fact that we decided that while

we "will do everything to help facilitate its activities but only with

the consent of the Committee".



Simply put, since we are an internet based non profit organisation, we

would limit ourselves on education matters to only where we can offer

services that comes with the advantage our position offers the Education

Committee.



> Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has been

> liasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee to

> determine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membership

> whatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.



This was completely a mistake on my part. I'm told it should have read:

"Bass... has been asked to liaise with.."



This mistake is indicative of some of the problems our team of twelve

has experienced working solely on email correspondence as the means of

communication. While I believe it has worked extraordinarily well given

that fact that we have accomplished some small feats, we are prone to

miscommunication from time.



This next example may also help you understand this point further.



Sometime weeks ago, it was decided that the initial Bylaws we had

drafted through a rather laborious consensus building process would be

published to the list so that Gambia-L members would have a first hand

idea about what we were doing and where we were going.



I actually thought this was done. As I began responding to your

questions, I realized this was not the case and sifting through the over

four hundred and seventy messages of correspondence the team has

generated since April this year I was able to find out why.



At the time we decided to make the Bylaws public, if you will, we were

also amending them for another time. While some of us assumed the

amendments were done, others assumed differently and as time went on

they were never sent. An honest oversight.



> These are some of the many questions that may help me clarify

> things before I can make any comments.



We would love to hear both your and anyone's comments on this matter but

before doing we would like you to consider the following:



(1) At one time we were over 256 members on Gambia-L and less than 70

showed their interest in the project so it was absolutely impossible to

have decisions taken on the Gambia-L level.

(2) From the inception (when Francis asked for volunteers), we have

given people a chance to join the Committee for this very reason and

this policy has of inclusion has never changed.

(3) In the drafting and decision making stages, one that continues to

this day, it is and it would have been impractical to ask for the list's

opinion on each decision as the response rate has been historically low

and sluggish on this project.

(4) If people do not like any aspect of what we have done, they can and

are urged to easily undo it by voting so in the future. This can be

done once the organisation begins in earnest and those interested become

members of Gambia-L.



Again, please feel free to ask whatever questions you have related to

our activities and we would also appreciate receiving any comments you

may have.



I apologize for such a long message but we feel that since this is an

important issue, important questions have been asked and concerns

shared, time must be taken to carefully explain ourselves so that all is

well understood.



Thank you.



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net



On a personal note, speaking now only for myself, a list member and not

for the GambiaNet Board of Directors, I would like to add the following:



I believe whatever misconceptions or misunderstanding that may be

taking place here can be attributed to simple miscommunication.



The team comprises of 12 individuals. One of them I met about six

month's ago here in New York, another I just met last month on a trip to

Atlanta and one other I have known for some time but haven't seen nor

spoken to him in some four years. As for the other eight, I have no

idea what they even look like.



Given all this, the chances that we could get this far working together

by typing messages to one another is quite astonishing. Yes, there will

be some miscommunication but all things considered we have still

managed to assemble all sorts of information together, raise funds,

spend time sifting and responding to over 500 messages and making

international calls among other things. All this for what? An assured

seat on a Board of Directors of a fledging non profit organisation? I

would kindly give that up any day to keep this initiative going and

while I am not speaking on behalf of my colleagues on this project I am

quite sure many of them feel the same way.



This may seem a bit presumptuous but I'm sure I'm not too far off the

mark when I say that I believe their are those on list who seem to

believe that we have somehow single-handedly taken over or have designs

on taking over the entire list and all its activities. This is far from

being the case. All we have done is work to provide gambians and

friends of The Gambia a service with no personal gain to ourselves.



I have tried on several occasions to work on similar projects both here

and at home and the between the clash of egos and the agony of

disappointment, they always seem to fail. Let's not allow the same to

happen here.



Peace



Latir Gheran



Fellow Gambia-Lers,



Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originally

senegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineer

by profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'll

start an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,

Canada.



I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.

1995.



Thanks for having me on the List.



Best wishes,

Jainaba.







On 5 Aug 97 at 18:17, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



> (4) If people do not like any aspect of what we

> have done, they can and are urged to easily undo it by voting so in

> the future. This can be done once the organisation begins in

> earnest and those interested become members of Gambia-L.



correction:



The above should be read as GambiaNet and not Gambia-L.



Momodou Camara

Secretary

GambiaNet Inc.



Title: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden

Hunger'/EMBARGOED



/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be printed

or otherwise reproduced before 2200GMT Thursday, July 31/



WASHINGTON, Jul 31 (IPS) - Arguing that children and mothers in

developing countries are dying for want of a teaspoonful of key

nutrients, scientists, donors, and corporations are urging new

investment to end 'hidden hunger'.



Micronutrient malnutrition - mainly the lack of sufficient

iodine, iron, and vitamin A - is the world's most prevalent

nutritional deficiency, according to a report released Thursday by

the Ottawa-based Micronutrient Initiative. It is called 'hidden

hunger' because people have no innate appetite or hunger for these

essential vitamins and minerals.



More than one billion people suffer from mild deficiencies of

the nutrients, which can result in anaemia, night blindness and,

in severe cases, death, the report says. Minute amounts of these

substances - often, less than a teaspoon over the course of a

lifetime - would be sufficient to solve these problems.



The consortium believes it has the key to eliminating hidden

hunger: food fortification, in which these and other nutrients -

including zinc, folic acid, and vitamins B and D - are added to

food during processing. The technology has been around for most of

this century, they say - what's needed now is an infusion of

political support and financial investment.



Indeed, although the report, 'Food Fortification to End

Micronutrient Malnutrition: State of the Art', describes the

science and technology involved, it is largely an appeal for

increased private investment and regulatory changes in developing

countries to ''prime the pump'' for investors. These include

reducing tariffs on imported micronutrients and value-added tax

(VAT) on processed food products.



''As the food industry becomes increasingly global, investment

capital and modern technology are available in virtually every

nation,'' it states. ''As urban populations explode and rural

agriculture looks increasingly to cash crops, the market for

commercial processed foods expands. These changes in business

environment as well as dietary habits and consumption patterns

present an opportunity to deliver essential micronutrients through

fortifying food products.''



To help the process - and investors - along, governments should

enact ''national legislation mandating fortification of a staple

food consumed by the general population,'' the report adds.



This may look like a clever bid at expansion by the

micronutrient industry and the agencies whose stock in trade

includes promoting that industry's products. The report and a

conference of the same name scheduled for Montreal, Canada

Saturday are being sponsored by F. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd., a

leading micronutrient supplier; non-governmental organisations

including Helen Keller International; and the U.S. Agency for

International Development's (USAID) Opportunities for

Micronutrient Interventions.



Nevertheless, ''if the international community can succeed in

its long-term goal of bringing the needed nutrients to the

developing world, at a cost of well under one dollar per recipient

per year, the benefits would be immense,'' says M.G. Venkatesh

Mannar, executive director of the Micronutrient Initiative.



The organisation describes itself as an 'international

secretariat' supported by the Canadian International Development

Agency, the International Development Research Center of Canada,

the U.N. Development Programme, U.N. Children's Fund, USAID, and

the World Bank.



The pay-off for developing countries could include preventing

up to four out of every ten childhood deaths and reducing maternal

mortality by as much as one-third, according to the report.



There might also be an economic pay-off. Hidden hunger impairs

intelligence and depletes energy and is among the leading causes

of mental retardation and childhood blindness, the report notes.

Preventing these problems should yield an increase in peoples'

brain power and productivity and ultimately result in an upswing

in gross domestic product (GDP) of as much as five percent.



To derive these benefits, however, countries, companies, and

aid agencies will have to correct a sometimes perverse market.

''While vitamin A deficiency constitutes a true plague on the

children of the developing world, 80 percent of our market for

vitamin A is in animal and poultry feed,'' says Alberto Nilson of

F. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd.



Iodizing salt, first undertaken in the 1920s, showed immediate

and spectacular results in North America and Europe, the report

says. Fortifying margarine with vitamin D is thought to have

eliminated rickets - a childhood bone disease - from Britain,

Canada, and Northern Europe early in this century. Adding iron to

refined flour is thought to have helped reduce iron deficiency

anaemia in Sweden and the United States.



More recently, Venezuela has cut its anaemia problem by two-

thirds in two years by putting iron in flour for bread and pasta,

the report adds. The Philippines has had similar success in

reducing vitamin A deficiency (VAD) by adding the nutrient to a

low-priced brand of margarine that can be stored without

refrigeration. Guatemala halved the incidence of VAD among pre-

schoolers by fortifying sugar.



Despite such successes, many countries remain wary of adding

micronutrients to their staple diet, citing reasons of cost,

custom, and concern over the 'adulteration' of foods, says USAID's

Frances Davidson.



Nutrition advocates in developing countries have long

acknowledged the benefits of fortification - of salt with iodine,

for example, to combat goitre, a swelling of the thyroid gland in

the neck which afflicts some 650 million people. But many have

also voiced anger at the manufacturers and advertisers of more

commercial processed foods, who have drawn special attention to

the presence of micronutrients in their products in a bid to

increase market share.



In so doing, experts have complained, these companies have

contributed to the displacement of local foodstuffs from daily

meals. As a consequence, many small-scale producers of nutritious

traditional foodstuffs have been run out of business - a setback

for the local economy, culture, and diet. (END/IPS/AA/97)





Title: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wrong/EMBARGOED



/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be

printed or otherwise reproduced before 0001 GMT Wednesday, July

30/



WASHINGTON, Jul 30 (IPS) - The U.S. government's campaign to

promote democracy in African countries lacks vision and is being

undermined by its military ties with repressive regimes, says a

report released here today.



Costing 100 million dollars a year, Washington's pro-democracy

effort focuses too narrowly on multiparty elections and turns a

blind eye to programmes controlled by the Pentagon and the Central

Intelligence Agency (CIA), according to the report, issued by

Demilitarisation for Democracy (DFD), a Washington-based research

and advocacy group.



''Our government's myopic pursuit of elections is not only

ineffective, but at times even counter-productive to the

development of a strong civil society,'' says Caleb Rossiter, the

group's director.



''Add to that a Pentagon and CIA clearly out of touch with the

reality that arming and training repressive armed forces simply

creates stronger repressive armed forces, and you have a picture

of the most powerful democracy on earth being more of an obstacle

than a help to those struggling for freedom and accountability in

Africa,'' Rossiter adds.



DFD is pushing its report as a challenge to the administration

of President Bill Clinton, which in recent months has promoted a

package of aid and trade measures it says amounts to a new U.S.

policy toward Africa.



The group urges the administration to cease U.S. weapons

supplies and military training for repressive regimes, and to

prohibit the CIA from using bribery and other ''corrupting methods

to gather intelligence.'' It supports calls for a system of U.N.

special envoys to hold ''regional confidence-building and force-

reduction'' talks.



In the economic sphere, the study recommends that U.S. economic

aid - both direct and through multilateral agencies such as the

World Bank - be released on condition that African nations open

their military budgets to civilian auditors. It urges a more even

distribution of the benefits of economic growth and an increase in

African countries' voting power at the Bank, the International

Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations.



The document highlights ''the high level of military political

and economic power'' as a major obstacle to democracy in Africa.

Yet, ''despite the terrible results of the 1980s, when the five

largest recipients of U.S. weapons in sub-Saharan Africa (Angola,

Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, and then-Zaire) descended into anarchy,

U.S. policy still seems locked in (the) Cold War''.



Seventy-one percent of the 3,408 African military personnel

trained under the U.S. International Military Education and

Training programme (IMET) in 1991-1995 were from repressive

regimes, the group says.



The number of African countries conducting joint combat

exercises with U.S. forces has risen, from 20 in 1995 to a

proposed 33 in 1998, DFD adds. Among nations it considers

authoritarian, Djibouti and Egypt took part in 1995 and 1996 and

are slated to do so again this year and in 1998. Likewise Kenya,

which held joint exercises last year.



As the report acknowledges, U.S. officials say these training

programmes are a form of 'constructive engagement' intended to

encourage military reform in these countries.



Entitled 'Fighting Retreat: Military Political Power and Other

Barriers to Africa's Democratic Transition', the report is based

on three years of study and extensive travel within Africa.



Researchers met with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and

others in a bid, first of all, to find out what democracy means to

the citizens of African countries. They emerged with an ''NGO

consensus (which) holds that elections, even if regular, free, and

fair, are not enough, and that focusing on elections as the

primary measure of democracy obscures the need for dramatic

reforms in other areas.''



The groups pinned their greatest hopes on ''the principle of

consensus or, in French, 'concertation','' DFD says. It defines

this as ''a dialogue in which common ground is sought even though

one party clearly could outvote the other'', adding that it ''may

be the best way to protect minority concerns'' and defuse many of

the sectarian conflicts usually described as ethnic conflict in

foreign dispatches.



Using this ''NGO consensus'' as its lens, DFD studied 53

African countries. It describes six of these as ''consolidated

democracies''. These countries - Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde,

Mauritius, Namibia, and South Africa - are deemed to have free and

fair multi-party elections, respect for human rights, a

''credible'' judicial system, and a tradition of civilian control

of the armed forces.



Another 17 countries are ''transitional states'' where ''the

government generally reflects the will of the people as expressed

in free and fair elections,'' despite lingering press

restrictions, abuse of power by the ruling party, and lack of

military accountability. These countries include Angola, Senegal,

and Zambia.



Some 26 percent of Africa's 700 million people live in

consolidated democracies and transitional states, the report says.

''U.S. policy-makers and foreign aid programmes can take credit

for assisting with the electoral process in a number of these

difficult transitions by linking U.S. relations to the fairness of

the elections and by providing technical help,'' it concedes.



Nevertheless, it partly blames U.S. policy for the continued

existence of 26 authoritarian regimes, including Morocco, Nigeria,

and Sierra Leone. Some of these countries have multi-party

systems, ''but citizens are effectively denied the ability to

change their government by peaceful means'' because of political

intimidation by ruling parties and the military.



Four African countries are ''dissolving nation-states,'' whose

central governments have been rendered ''irrelevant'' by ''anarchy

or a civil war'', the report adds. These are Burundi, Liberia,

Somalia, and Congo, formerly Zaire. (END/IPS/AA/97)





Origin: Washington/U.S.-AFRICA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:19:57 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Bassss,



Relax my friend!!! I didn't know that it is a rule to introduce oneself

upon joining the forum...I did not receive any membership rules/codes of

conduct etc.



I did receive a message from Mr. Camara to introduce myself, but I just

forgot to do so. Take care!!!!!



Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.



>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id DAA07128; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 03:41:52 -0700

>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu

[140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id DAA44228 for <

03:41:45 -0700

>Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with

SMTP

> id DAA23299 for <

03:41:40 -0700

>Received: from dibl.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa

(SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-Sendmail It's now Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22

-0300)

> id NAA18181; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22 -0300

>Received: by dibl.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mail

> id <

+-300

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO

>MIME-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----

=_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80"

>X-To: "'

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Yes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rule

that =

>every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =

>yourself !

>

>And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.

>

> Regards Bassss!





Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:32:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: Abdourahman Touray <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: LA-LA-LA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Grotnes, I can relate to your frustration about the seemingly

misfocused Gambian attention span. In my opinion, a politics of

victimism (blame the West, slavery, etc) has robbed Gambian discourse of

most substance. Coupled with this fact is the element of fear. Even

as the regime of Yaya Jammeh continues to rob the nation of its freedom

and money, the intellectual elite remains blinded with anti-American

hysteria and fear of Jammeh's thuggish NIA.

But I think this is changing slowly. Younger Gambians in

general tend to be less captivated with fear and bankrupt socialism. You

should also know that there are actually private initiatives in the

pipeline to improve the technology in the country. One day, we will indeed

have networked PCs in at least some Gambian high schools.

On the issue of technology, I think it is sad that the Internet

initiative is being led by bureaucrats and not by technorats and private

individuals. The Gambian government and the UN have very few successes

between them and should just provide the money and stay out.

-Abdou.







>From my knowledge of bureaucrats,



The political

culture is schooled in outdated socialistic priniciples and steeped



On Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:



> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

> wondering why a question about a word

> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

> answers while

> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will

> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested

> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!

>

> Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep

> down

> that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!

>

> Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble

> Gambians abroad start what we

> are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to

> Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important

> pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing

> it to the different schools?!

> Why not just do something, like we did?

> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you

> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like

> shouting in deep space!

>

> About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

> customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars

> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

> services in this country?

>

> I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance

> to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

> going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!

>

> So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?

>

> Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

> hours at the best!).

> If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.

> In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.

>

> How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and

> introducing some good ideas and standards.

> I know the private sector would be happy about it!

> Even more important would be to start changing the political

> environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa

> Musa is talking about...

>

> And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good

> work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should

> be down here doing some good work?!?

>

> Yours truly,

> For The Gambia

> Torstein Grotnes

> Commit enterprises Ltd.

>

>

>





On Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:



> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

> wondering why a question about a word

> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

> answers while

> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will

> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested

> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



Mr Grotness, being busy with exams etc, I haven't been able to

read maybe about two of Pa Musa Jallows messages because they are long,

but deserve careful reading cause of the truth they contain etc.

from what I have read, he mostly tells us what is happening and gives

suggestions of what can be done to correct things at home. I for one have

nothing to say cause I'm ignorant when it comes to matters like

decentralisation of governments, privatising companies etc. Hence I

cannot make any worth while contributions to such a discussion. My major

and interests are different and focuses on diferent aspects of the countries

problems like health issues, education etc. people's majors,interests and

knowledge on different subject matter on this net are diverse, hence some

people respond only when certain subject matters are raised. On the

aspects of how Pa

Musa is/was treated by his ***** director, what else can be said about

such a

common practise??? apart from "you're sooo right about that!! I remember

when my cousin was working for ....and his boss also......"??? Now, if there

was something we could do

for him from this side of the world then we would give it our best shot.

I was wondering what YOU wanted to here about this situation. do you want

us to also tell him about our experiences of discrimination in our own

country esp during the tourist season when one cannot go to swim in hotel

pools etc or do you want suggestions on how this type of behaviour can be

terminated???



> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you

> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like

> shouting in deep space!



Apart from forming an education group which we're trying to get

on the way, do you have any suggestions about how our voices can be heard

down there from here. How can we get the President, the Education

minister etc to listen to us and actually have a discussion with us. This

way, we can tell him/her what our ideas are and hear why what we have to

say can or cannot be implemented. hence we can go from there. What do you

suggest??



> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars

> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

> services in this country?

>so how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?



I don't think that you should expect everyone to try and help the

country the way you have. Some people feel that they are better off

helping the country from abroad because they cannot go back to the type

of life style The Gambia offers or because they cannot function under the

present working conditions. OR, some just don't care about their country

and will go where ever they can obtain as much material goods as they can

without having to share it with the "extended family" , "friends",

"distant relations" etc. Others like Pa Musa are at home and struggling

to change the system. What can I say to Pa Musa except that I'm very

proud of him???

Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.

And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether they

will succeed or not remains to be seen.

I guess another thing is that you had accomplished something from broad

before you gave it all up for The Gambia. Maybe there are people who wish

to accomplish the same thing before packing up and heading for home finally.

I really would like to know what your answers or suggestions are and

your honesty is apreciated. I also hope you're not offended by anything

I've said. And as I finish this message I'm going back to read the one

message from Pa Musa I haven't fully read. Actually, I won't be suprised

if you get a mouth full from others on this list. your message was

provocating but I'ld like to say thank you for waking us up.

Ancha.

Sorry for the long message everyone.



On Mon, 4 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:



> This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

> (

>

> businesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 years

> old..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebanese

> or Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..you

> discoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians are

> poorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seems

> we..the Africans work better against each other than with or for each

>other...another topic)



hello Pa Musa, I've read your messages and from what litle

I understand of it, it makes perfect sense and I have nothing to add to it.

BUT what would interest me is what your opinion is on the matter of how

much more our people seem to respect and or support foreigners rather

than our own. Like you mentioned above, why do you think we still have

have the tendency to work against each each other rather than with each

other. I mean, even in the slavery days, we helped the white man

take our people away. This image of working against each other just

doesn't fit with the "our house" image does it??. It seems we like to

help each other only to an extent.

Maybe it has something to do with the mentality of: help someone

less fortunate than you But do NOT help that person until they are

better than you ie we're afraid of appearing less knowledgeable or powerful

than what people around us think, in this case, your director.

Do you think this type of attitude will change once people from a

different generation take over??

Another thing I wanted to know was; how many people feel like you

do at work about your director. And even if many feel the same way you

do, how many of them are wiling to stand up for their beliefs???

Not many I would think. Another question is, why are we so afraid to

stand up for our beliefs esp against an authority figure?? It's very rare

to see this at home. do people know that if we stand together and refuse

to budge there is a higher probability that things might change AND even

if they don't, change takes time hence it might not happen during one's

life time???. Anyway, I have to take off now but hope to hear your answers.

By the way, welcome.

Ancha.



Sorry for the late reply.I've not logged on since my previous posting on this

subject. The Gambian Support Group is an organization of about 60 people and

almost all live in the Washington Metropolitan Area.About 5 yrs. ago, The

Gambian community in the Takoma Park and Silver Spring area lost a friend and

room mate, Momodou Sabally.Sabally as he was commonly called, was a student

at UDC.Friends faced the arduous task of sending the body back home.Since his

untimely death, we've been pondering on the need for an association that

could help in emergencies. Needless to say, numerous attempts were made in

the wake of his death to organize ourselves to no avail.February last year, a

group of Gambians met and agreed to associate with the expressed

determination of helping each other in time of need. This includes, but not

limited to the following :- Death, Wedding ceremony, Naming ceremony, Legal

related problems... One of our long term objectives is to provide assistance

to students in The Gambia.The Gambian Support Group offers equal opportunity

for all irrespective of race, gender, religion, ethnic background, political

affiliation or sexual orientation.Since its formation, we've been paying our

monthly dues of $10.00.We realized that we could improve our bottom line by

sponsoring fund raising activities.We had our first fund raising bash on

Christmas Eve last year and it was a great success.Currently, we're selling

Gambian Support Group T' Shirts for $10.00 and also attending to the

necessary details for the upcoming bash.With some money in the bank, INSHALAH

in an emergency, we may be in a better position to defray some expenses or

provide some form of assistance.I hope I've answered your question.I just got

in from work and a bit tired.You may write again if you need more info.

Musa.





Torstein,



What have you been smoking???? I just got home and feeling very tired,

hence the short reply.



My response is intersperced in yours below......



>This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

>I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

>wondering why a question about a word

>(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

>answers while

>straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that

will

>decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or

uninterested

>questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



I agree !! Who cares what it means or its origin...the person who made

the request must be suprised about the fuzz.



>About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

>customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

>Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice

houses/cars

>to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

>Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

>services in this country?



You probably do. It is your prerogative to sell your "nice" bla bla bla

to setup your company...nobody forced you, my friend!!!!!





>I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my

chance

>to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

>going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start

NOW!

>

>So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?

>

>Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

>hours at the best!).



It is good that the power is out, you definitely need some sleep. Go

rest my friend. "And keep up the good work down there"



Jainaba.







Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 29-Jul-97 ***



Title: UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against Corruption



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 29 (IPS) - Arguing that corruption is a

hindrance to economic growth, the U.N. Development Programme

(UNDP) wants international organisations to cut off assistance to

projects tainted by bribery and other corrupt practices.



Aid agencies ''need to be sceptical of supporting projects that

make it easy for public officials to hide private gains,'' says a new

UNDP report on 'Corruption and Good Governance' released here Tuesday.



''If they cannot, projects should not be approved or should be

cancelled if they have already begun,'' says the 138-page study,

which acknowledges similar concerns among Western donors.



In remarks reminiscent of statements by other senior aid

officials, UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth said that

corruption is usually endemic at all levels of societies and

represents a cancer afflicting their prospects for successful

development. UNDP intends to support both direct and indirect

assaults on corrupt practices, he added.



Speth said indirect approaches include public information

reform and the building of fair, open, competitive systems to

allow companies to compete for contracts to provide goods and

services under development projects. UNDP also seeks stronger

management of external resources and the strengthening of 'civil

society' - meaning non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and

citizens' groups - as a watchdog against corruption.



Direct action would include strengthening laws against

corruption and appointing anti-corruption ombudsmen, he added.



''The international community, particularly the private sector,

also has a responsibility to ensure high standards of

accountability and transparency in its dealings with countries,''

Speth added.



The UNDP study coincides with a three-day conference on good

governance which opened here Monday. The meeting has attracted

more than a 1,000 participants, including mayors,

parliamentarians, judges, community leaders, and NGO

representatives.



On Monday, Speth announced a 36-million-dollar pilot project to

promote good governance in developing countries - including

efforts to curb bribery and corruption.



UNDP's new study sets out to demonstrate why a reduction in

corruption will improve the prospects for sustainable human

development. It reviews the economic roots of corrupt incentives,

assesses the impact of systemic corruption on efforts to promote

economic growth and reduce poverty, and makes specific suggestions to

individual countries and the international community.



The agency admits there are a number of international efforts

under way to discourage corruption in business deals but adds:

''These are worthy, but they cannot succeed unless they are

complemented by concentrated efforts within individual

countries.''



In January, the 185-member General Assembly adopted a

resolution requesting Secretary-General Kofi Annan to assist

member states in designing strategies to prevent and control

corruption.



Last November, the U.N.'s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)

approved a declaration urging member states to criminalise all

acts of bribery in international transactions and deny tax

deductibility for bribes - a common practice in some Western

nations.



In April last year, the 26-member Organisation for Economic

Cooperation and Development (OECD), under intense U.S. pressure,

decided that it should outlaw bribery in international business

dealings.



The Paris-based OECD committed its membership of mainly

industrial, wealthy nations to rewriting tax rules that have long

encouraged the bribing of foreign officials by treating those bribes

as legitimate business expenses eligible for special tax treatment.

The new rules, when enacted, would make such payoffs ineligible for

tax deductions.



''This is a sea change, a very important step in breaking the

international chain of corruption,'' David Aaron, U.S.

representative to the OECD, said at the time. ''It takes

governments out of the business of subsidising corruption by

giving tax breaks for bribery.''



The United States is perhaps the only major Western nation that

bars companies from paying bribes to foreign officials, analysts

say. Bribery has been declared a crime under the U.S. Foreign

Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.



The U.S. move to delegitimise bribery is being interpreted as

an attempt to remove the ''unfair'' advantage most Western nations

have had over the United States on international business deals.



U.S. officials have argued that, betweeen April 1994 and May

1995, there were some 100 cases in which foreign bribes undercut

U.S. firms' ability to win contracts - a loss of business valued

at around 45 million dollars.



Shabbir Cheema, director of UNDP's Management Development and

Governance Division, said the question of corruption was a highly

complex one and that no one expects it to be completely eliminated

from any society. Indeed, he added, the opportunities for corruption

often increase as societies go through rapid economic transformations.



Last year the Berlin-based Transpanency International

identified Nigeria, Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh and China as five of

the world's most corrupt nations. At the same time, it identified New

Zealand, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Canada as the five least corrupt

nations.



The growing international campaign to do away with corruption

has had a mixed reaction in developing countries. Many governments and

businesses have welcomed these efforts but others have asked when the

donors will turn their gaze inwards.



Of particular concern to many is the practice of tied aid,

which forces recipient countries to buy goods and services from

donors in exchange for development financing. By some estimates,

such contracts cost developing countries 10-30 percent more than

if they had been allowed to shop around.



U.N. agencies and the World Bank pride themselves on

competitive bidding rules meant to ensure the biggest bang for

their development dollars but these institutions have also come

under fire for operating special funds tied to specific donor

countries. (END/IPS/td/aa/97)



You are most WELCOME!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP:

Sent: 06 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 1:28

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Belated Introduction.......



Fellow Gambia-Lers,



Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originally =



senegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineer=20

by profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'll=20

start an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,=20

Canada.



I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.=20

1995.



Thanks for having me on the List.



Best wishes,

Jainaba.







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at







Well,I can't tell you, Mr.Grotnes how absolutely right you are;Gambia =

indeed,cannot go anywhere without us.But without going into unnecessary =

details,I want to inform you that I am very seriously thinking about =

coming back.



And again,what else should I say except:Keep up the good work down =

there!



Regards Bassss!



I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

wondering why a question about a word=20

(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

answers while

straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that =

will

decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or =

uninterested

questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep

down

that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!



Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet =

knowledgeble

Gambians abroad start what we

are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to

Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important=20

pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and =

distributing

it to the different schools?!

Why not just do something, like we did?

How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what =

you

say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's =

like

shouting in deep space!



About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice =

houses/cars

to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

services in this country?



I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my =

chance

to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!



So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?



Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

hours at the best!).

If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time =

ago.

In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.



How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and

introducing some good ideas and standards.

I know the private sector would be happy about it!

Even more important would be to start changing the political

environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa

Musa is talking about...



And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the =

good

work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should

be down here doing some good work?!?



Yours truly,

For The Gambia

Torstein Grotnes

Commit enterprises Ltd.















Well Mr. Torstein Grotnes, you are right in some how. But not all

Gambians living abroad can just pack their things and travel back to =

The

Gambia.

What about people that have their families abroad, do you mean that =

they

just have to leave their kids and wives here and return back to The

Gambia?

I do not think so, our children need both their American/European

parents and us. As for me I will never think of moving back without my

family.



And is the situation very stable in The Gambia that people can return

back as we always hear about attempted coups and so on..



Regards Ras..



Latjor,

Good morning, I was just adding to the comments of BASSS about the fula

family names that were around since the time of the ancient Egypt. You

are also making the same point as all of us. Let's forget the word legend

and I think the whole picture will be clear.

Peace

Habib



Greetings:



I have been away for a while and glad to be back in the fold. While I am

digesting the various discourses currently on the table, let me quickly

touch on what Habib stated in passing:





>Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claim





that the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between the

black Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent to

Timbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library established





in the African continent for science and religion ) to learn about

science and teach the Islamic religion.<



While this may be a legend or a belief, it bears no scientific or

historical

merit. The 'Ba's' and the 'Kah's" have been around long before there was

a Timbuktu, let alone some 40 Arab scholars.



In peace,

LatJor







Latjor ,

Yes you are right ,I am basing it all on strictly religious beliefs and

that is why I need to clarify what both of us are saying are the same but

in different context.

Peace

Habib



Habib wrote:

>I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham)



First, during the time of Ibrahim, all 72 pyramids in Egypt had already

been

constructed, spanning several millenia. So the Fulas have been around

long

before this Hebrew.





> certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.



This is a religious belief and as such would be futile to debate on.

Since it

is faith that dictates the logic here.



LatJor







Hi Torstein and co out there,



I take it that moving to the Gambia to establish a business wasn't done

purely on humanitarian grounds. If that isn't the case then I think it

would have been wiser keeping your cosy job in Norway. Some thoughtful

Africans, like the leaders in Uganda, have now realised what the

philanthropic gestures from the developed world do entail - exploitation

in the form of using Africa (and the rest of the developing world) as

dumping grounds for unwanted products and (redundant) services (labour

included). What Africa really needs is direct investments, which on a

long-term basis would yield benefits for all involved parties. One

shouldn't at all mind people like you establishing something out there

to make money and no excuses shouldn't be expected of you either. The

only hope I do have is that there are institutions out there that can

make the whole venture also worthwhile for local people. If jobs are

created and a conducive environment emerges so that others (locals say)

can follow these entrepreneurs footsteps then I think everybody would be

happy. The non-existence of such institutions always leads to what is

now the legacy of the bad governments that took over after the Europeans

departed.



Imagine that the Europeans never colonised America and that the allied

powers (excluding the USA) somehow miraculously managed to defeat the

Nazis in the destructive war that World War II was for Europe. Can one

then imagine Europe being what it is today? Oh well, it is difficult to

conjure what things would be like today, but one thing is certain;

today's level of material prosperity would have been achieved after far

greater sacrifices. The point is that if one didn't have a European

Diaspora (that flocked to places of opportunity - places with

"abundance" of mineral wealth, labour (slaves), etc), the world would

have been very different today. In some parts of Norway about a third

(of the able bodied) population emigrated to the Americas around the

turn of the century solely because of poverty. I am sure that their

influence helped with the inclusion of Norway amongst the Marshall aid

recipients. Norwegians are today proud of these relatives on the other

side the pond even though the bonds are now just characterised by

anglicised surnames. Africans are also very proud of the Diaspora and

the bond is gonna get stronger.



In Europe (or most of the developed word) the unskilled immigrant is

doomed to menial jobs or lifelong unemployment and is often derided as a

"parasite". His skilled brethren normally has the competence most

functioning societies cannot do without all the time. So a subtle way of

an ethnic-prejudice telling this skilled person to "bugger off" (or "go

back home, we don't want you here") is to always bombard him with the

miseries that are wreaking havoc to his people and "reassurances" that

he has the know-how that would really make a difference. The

consequences of an academic going back home, I believe, comprises of two

extremes; one might end up just like Mr. Jallow - clinging to the ideal

of what is just and right and having many a frustrating encounter, or

succumbing to the system and ending up like his now god-like (and maybe

despised) director. There is a half-way house between the two extremes,

but it can only be settled in if one has the resources to, for instance,

say no to corruption and at the same time be able to attract positive

attention from the big powerful god-like figures. I think this is what

Torstein has got, and it is also what any "academic" (I am very

uncomfortable with this term!) who is having thoughts of embarking on a

homebound journey should be equipped with.=20



Big positive changes are nowadays happening in the African mind, the

African youth is no longer overwhelmed by all the influences from Europe

like the previous generation.

One small step..............and we are definitely gonna get to the promised

land.



Take care!



Abdou Bobb





>-----Original Message-----

>From: The Gambia-L shadow list [SMTP:

>Sent: 05 August 1997 21:32

>To: Bobb, Abdou

>Subject: LA-LA-LA

>

>This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

>I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

>wondering why a question about a word=20

>(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

>[Bobb, Abdou] ....

>

>



In a message dated 97-08-06 10:25:40 EDT, you write:



Abdou, you wrote:



<<

Hi Torstein and co out there,



I take it that moving to the Gambia to establish a business wasn't done

purely on humanitarian grounds. If that isn't the case then I think it

would have been wiser keeping your cosy job in Norway............

philanthropic gestures from the developed world do entail - exploitation

in the form of using Africa (and the rest of the developing world) as

dumping grounds for unwanted products and (redundant) services (labour

included). What Africa really needs is direct investments, which on a

long-term basis would yield benefits for all involved parties. One

shouldn't at all mind people like you establishing something out there

to make money and no excuses shouldn't be expected of you either. The

only hope I do have is that there are institutions out there that can

make the whole venture also worthwhile for local people. If jobs are

created and a conducive environment emerges so that others (locals say)

can follow these entrepreneurs footsteps then I think everybody would be

happy. The non-existence of such institutions always leads to what is

now the legacy of the bad governments that took over after the Europeans

departed.

>>



Abdou, my sentiments exactly.....they pretend they are doing us a favor

whereas deep down beneath their masks, they are actually profiteering from

our ignorance.



We can't blame though but I think what they should be boasting about is not

about leaving six figure salaries at home but adventuring to invest in a

continent to benefit all the people of that continent. I have yet to see that

commitment, however. Most of them will go in, make their profits and go out

before you even know it. As you said, this is why we need long term long term

"direct investments".



-Sal



>

>

> On Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:

>

> > This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> > (

Torstein you said:

...... answers while

> > straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will

> > decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested

> > questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



I will try not be seen too defensive in my answer even though I do not

wish to sound apologetic. Perhaps your comments about the discussions

on the meaning of the famous word be be a fair one I do not think the

silience on Pa Musa's contributions are anything but lack of interest

on the subject. I say this because Pa Musa did not really say anything

new. The problems of the Gambia and Africa had been the most dicussed

topics over the past 3 yrs of this lists existence. Comments might

come from different areas but basically they are the same! Well, not

quiet. Pa should be commended for bringing the subject up from the

perspective of Gambia-based Gambia-L members. Atleast many of the

critics would realize that no matter where we are the feelings of our

troubled past and our uncertain future as nations or societies are

equally shared by all.



> > Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble

> > Gambians abroad start what we

> > are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to

> > Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important

> > pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing

> > it to the different schools?!



Torstein, the question of "De fal Nu Giss" the wollof saying meaning

Do as you say (Well I hope its the literal meaning!) had been raised

in many forms over the years. That is to say the the Gambia will be

well off if the professionals like us leaving abroad could return and

help fix the problem rather just talk. I guess this need for action had

prompted the List to start the Observer Online project. Once

estasblished I believe the benefit will go beyond just providing a

service to a handful of home-sick people dying to establish contact with

their remote relatives. So is the Education Support program aiming at

providing individuals and institution in Education in the Gambia.

Plans for this are currently being drafted and hopefully will be

submitted to the entire Gambia-L by Fall. I am sure another issue in

the pipeline is Health.



Also be informed that the majority if not all these experts we refer

to are all very young either at school or just taking up jobs. I

am confident that these people like most emmigrants take their

positions very seriously.



I think Abdou Bobb had made given a great contribution already for me

to repeat here.



> > About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

> > customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

> > Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars

> > to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

> > Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

> > services in this country?

I think we should be grateful that you have decided to invest a few

bututs of your well-earned money into the Gambia. However, human

nature had shown that there is no something for nothing! I am sure the

satisfaction that, you are in where you want to be doing what you want

to do, is good enough reason to have someone like you invest in the

Gambia knowing that there can hardly be any serious enonomic gain. As

a result I think it not only poor judgement but serious disregard for

what you believe in if I tell you that "you must be nuts to think

that you can make it in the Gambia with that business". Not offense

just speaking in context.



> >

> > How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and

> > introducing some good ideas and standards.

> > I know the private sector would be happy about it!

> > Even more important would be to start changing the political

> > environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa

> > Musa is talking about...



> >

Torstein, I believe that Pa Musa's contribution should answer some of

the issues you raised above. Assuming what Pa said is how the case

went (not that I donot believe in him), where is the private sector or

those who would like the great changes he was suggesting? Perhaps we

should as Musa where he thinks he will want to work next in the

Gambia? Do you know that Pa's position is probably among the top 10 engineering

jobs in the Gambia government today? His salary is $250 per month.



There are many more at least in the Central Government (where I

am familiar) being paid with less than $180 US. You know nothing is

made in the Gambia (well we have peanut and some fish!). If so how can

someone with a family of 10 (not uncommon) execel professionally on

that? With only one effective employer (Govern. of the Gambia) where

do we turn to make ends meet, ensure our kids a better start in life

including education. When I was going to schools atleast there was

something called scholarships at High School or the A-level class.

Those expenses are now on the parents given that the government can

not reasonably afford it. However I cannot support my kids and kids of

my brothers and sisters who toiled at the farm while I was the chosen

one to go to school, with $150 US?



If you would not mind I will digress a little bit to comment on Pa

last message regarding being suspended. I do not want to comment on

the specific case but it is not inconceivable. The size of the Civil

Service fewer than a dozen Permanent Secretaries and perhaps a score

of Directors makes it easy for the old-boy mentality to persist. Most

of these were either classmates or form mates in Gambia High Scool or

Saint Augustine's. Secondly, many Directors or Civil servant in

general have cultivated the idea that the government is a take it or

leave it thing. An I do not think that is wrong. Many knew when they

leave the jobs they end up at the Banjul Market. Unfortunately Life

and family do not wait for anyone.



What do I say in conclusion? I say we must not be upset to see many

apparently educated Gambians migrating to other parts of the world. It

is a natural phenomenon. In any situation (even within the plant

kingdom) you migrate when resources are scarce. The Gambia cannot

conceivably absorb the two hundred or so experts on this List. Some,

they cannot afford to pay others, they cannot afford to remove those

that they can replace! On a philosophical note, today's emmigrants

could serve as valuable stock for the development of future Gambia.

Optimistic!!!



Have a good day and please have a sound sleep next time lights went

off. They may be saving us some valuable currency!



Malanding Jaiteh







Fellows,



I am puzzled by this flow of words from some members on what Torstein

wrote about Gambians going home and taking their rightful place. Well,

i cannot speak for him, but I think some of us are over-reacting,

perhaps because he touched on our raw nerve--he simply spoke the

unspoken. And let us not fool ourselves. None from without is going

to clear our domestic mess for us. There can never be a conducive

environment in the Gambia while the cream of its sons and daughters

remain away in countries we keep on lambasting for our woes. Waiting

for that day when home will be sweet home may then be elusive.



I commend Torstein and co. for giving up what little they might have

given up to set up their internet company in the Gambia! They may

come to reap huge profits, but at least they took the entrepreneurial

step that many a Gambian would fail to take.



Let us be a bit more accommodating of views ( that may be very apt)

which contradict our line of thinking or way of doing things.



Lamin.



Ancha!

You are absolutely right! If mutual intelligibility exists between =

language A and B,we say A and B are dialects of C if C is the parent =

Language,or that A is the dialect of B if B is the parent of A or the =

other way round.



Okay, but linguists are not the most respected people around here ,and =

so are the RULES that they lay down for languages.In strict linguistic =

terms,the languages of Sweden ,Denmark and Norway are not really =

languages but mere DIALECTS of the same Proto-type Scandanavian =

language, for the simple reason that the Swede does not need a =

translator to communicate reasonably well with the Dane and nor does the =

Dane to comprehend the Norwegian.But because each of these three =

countries has developed its own writing(spelling) system that is unique =

to their particular dialect, which is similar in some ways and very =

different in some of its aspects to all the others,we tend to agree with =

them that,regardless of what the linguist says,theirs are languages and =

not dialects.



At the opposite end of this spectrum is the situation in China.Half of =

china speaks the Mandarin dialect of the Chinese Language, whereas the =

other half speaks the Cantonese one,but the problem is that sometimes a =

Cantonese who comes from a very far away province to Mandarin territory =

will find out that his dialect is so different from those of his hosts =

that he most of the time cannot understand what they are talking =

about.But this mutual unintelligibility notwithstanding,China insists =

that these two media are mere Dialects of the same language.And just =

like in Scandanavia,the writing system makes all the difference =

here,because whereas during conversation the mandarin and the cantonese =

may have problems understanding each other,in writing no such problem =

arises,for the simple reason that the whole of china has one unified =

writing system,almost exactly like the Arabs:North African Arabs =

sometimes have problems understanding the spoken language of the Gulf =

Arabs,but when the communication is written down so such difficulty =

arises!





Hello Bass,

how are you doing?? I was just wondering if you could tell me what the=20

difference is between a language and a dialect ( hopefully I spelt it =

right).

I thought that a dialect was a derivative of a parent language hence=20

someone who spoke a dialect could still understand someone speaking a=20

different dialect of the same language or understand someone speaking =

the=20

parent language. Am I making sense?? I hope so. Cause if so, why are

portuguese and spanish different languages even though the two groups of =



people can understand each other??.

Ancha.









Latir,



Please excuse me if I am spending too much time on this subject. While

it may seem to be diverting attention, I believe that an effective self-

sustaining organization cannot be created if those in it ignore the

basic principles of consultations and consensus.

I do not think there is any question on the need for an organization

like GambiaNet. However, I feel that the procedures seeing its

establishment could have been better.



When you say:

............................ The only task

> "the committee" took upon itself was to put a gambian based newspaper on

> the internet.



I would say wrong! The task to put a gambian-based news paper was

the mandate given to the committee by Gambia-L. That was what led to

the formation of the Committees in the first place. If it became

apparent to the committee members that such a venture cannot be

possible without first establishing a separate body then I feel that

such information should be given back to us or atleast to the 70 or so

members who expressed interest in receiving the paper.



>

> The two original committees, the technical and steering committees, were

> started privately by a few Gambia-L members who wanted to work on this

> project. They made continued appeals to the entire list for those

> interested in working on the project to join the committees, a policy

> that has never ceased and resulted in other members joining in their

> efforts.



If they continue to appeal for more members they should also let us

the potential benefactors know what else they need to do. Afterall not

everybody can be part of that committe.



> The committees later formed themselves into one team and once the team

> decided to transform itself into a non profit organisation the list was

> in fact informed.

>

> This organisation has not and will not replace Gambia-L. Gambia-L is a

> mailing list and GambiaNet will be a web based organisation. This

> being the case, the entire list will not gain automatic membership to

> GambiaNet.



Perhaps you can tell us some benefits of keeping GambiaNet and

Gambia-l separate.

I believe that keeping the two separate could have some

disadvantages. When memberiship of GambiaNet is limited to only those

who want to sign up for Observer then we stand to lose when it comes

to participating in other activities such as education or health. I

do agree when you say that to access the observer, you need to

contribute. However, not subscribing to observer should not prevent

others joining the Network afterall some may not have access to the

web but can acess the Email service.





>

...> historically low and sluggish. What we should have done was to perform

> a better job in keeping the list abreast on our actions. We have

> apologized for this in the past and we apologize here again.



That is all am trying to say perhaps in too many words.





...>

> It was suggested from someone, after we drafted the first version of the

> Bylaws, that at some point in the future we may be able to help/work

> with the education committee. Bearing this in mind we decided to amend

> the draft bylaws so that education related activities would also be a

> part of what we do.

>

> When I said "... we would like to make it clear that any activity in

> this area will be run entirely by the already established Gambia-L

> Education Committee", I referring to the fact that we decided that while

> we "will do everything to help facilitate its activities but only with

> the consent of the Committee".

>

> Simply put, since we are an internet based non profit organisation, we

> would limit ourselves on education matters to only where we can offer

> services that comes with the advantage our position offers the Education

> Committee.



This is where I have serious objections still. If the two committees

(education and Observer) or the Board of Directors are operating

within and for the entire Gambian Network then the decision on who to

work with and what to work for must be left to the general body.

I believe that decisions regarding the structure and functioning of

GambiaNet organization should be made by hte general membership.



The board should not at anytime be seen as dictating what is possible and

what is not. The borad deciding stating that "...we would limit

ourselves on hte education matters to only where we can offer services

.... " is a clear sign of that.



>

> Again, please feel free to ask whatever questions you have related to

> our activities and we would also appreciate receiving any comments you

> may have.

>

> I apologize for such a long message but we feel that since this is an

> important issue, important questions have been asked and concerns

> shared, time must be taken to carefully explain ourselves so that all is

> well understood.





Lat, I do not wish this to a battle for the high ground or some back

stabbing. I think you guys (I mean those who volunteered to set up

the committee) did a damn (oops) good job in setting up this body

which in necessary but you did an equally damn poor job in letting the

public (who embraced the idea right from conception) know what was

happening. As a fanatic of the democratic process, I believe that we do

not have any right to critize those back home for their undemocratic

behavior if we do not try to embrace the idea ourselves.



Perhaps you would be saved the so many lines you used to clarify your

actions if the matter had been put to the Group in the first place.



A final note on the issue. The board of Directors of GambiaNet must

review their position on keeping Gambia-L and GambiaNet separate. I do

not know the technical details regarding hosting the mailing list and

web site together so I do not know what is involved I believe the

decision is managerial. But do we have

all the time and all the space at Gambia-L's presently hosted? What

would it mean for us to be independent in the future.



Malanding Jaiteh







On Thu, 7 Aug 1997



> Fellows,

>

> I am puzzled by this flow of words from some members on what Torstein

> wrote about Gambians going home and taking their rightful place. Well,

> i cannot speak for him, but I think some of us are over-reacting,

> perhaps because he touched on our raw nerve--he simply spoke the

> unspoken. And let us not fool ourselves. None from without is going

> to clear our domestic mess for us. There can never be a conducive

> environment in the Gambia while the cream of its sons and daughters

> remain away in countries we keep on lambasting for our woes. Waiting

> for that day when home will be sweet home may then be elusive.

>

> I commend Torstein and co. for giving up what little they might have

> given up to set up their internet company in the Gambia! They may

> come to reap huge profits, but at least they took the entrepreneurial

> step that many a Gambian would fail to take.

>

> Let us be a bit more accommodating of views ( that may be very apt)

> which contradict our line of thinking or way of doing things.

>

> Lamin.

>

I totally agree with Lamin. And I hope I didn't offend you Mr Grotnes in

any way, I just wanted to point out somethings that I thought he

overlooked in his message. Lamin is absolutely right when he says that

we are the only ones that can clean up our country, no one ele should do

that for us, as I said, it is our country. I guess it's up to the

individual to decide if the sacrifices to be made will be worth it or too

much. Not only for us but also for the generations to come. No it wasn't

our mess but shouldn't we start the cleaning up process instead of

leaving it all for the geneartions to come????

I guess it is also like a feeling that one should have for ones country:

it is my country and it is where I belong, not here, where I'm not

wanted but where I will have to make myself feel at home in if I am going

to stay. patriotism it's called????

As I said, it is a feeling of belongingness etc and if you don't have it,

then you don't. But it would be nice if a lot of people had enough of it

to go back home and help clean up the mess. We all make mistakes and

messes and to

live together in a cleaner and happier environment, we have to help clean up

each others messes ( no it isn't our mess). the last part out of context?? I

hope not.

Ancha.



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 31-Jul-97 ***



Title: AFRICA: Ruling Party/Opposition Gap Divides Women Too



By Lewis Machipisa



HARARE, Jul 31 (IPS) - The Eighth Congress of the Pan-African

Women Organisation (PAWO) ended Thursday with a call to increase

the number of women in peacekeeping missions and in decision-

making positions.



At the end of their Jul. 28-31 congress here, the women

stressed that they had the capacity to contribute meaningfully

both as peacemakers and as decision-makers, if given a chance.



PAWO was founded in 1962 in Tanzania. Its outgoing secretary-

general, Ruth Neto described it as ''a tool through which women of

the countries recognised by the Organisation of African Unity

(OAU) have fought for the independence of their countries''.



''... today these women pursue a goal to contribute in an

effective and responsible manner for the socio-economic, political

and cultural development of Africa,'' said Neto.



The participants in this week's congress noted that while most

countries were working hard to promote women through signing

international conventions, there was still an imbalance that

needed to be addressed.



In Senegal, for example, there are only three women among 33

cabinet ministers and all but 14 of the West African nation's 120

parliamentarians, according to Aminata Ndiaye, Senegal's Minister

of Women, Children and Family Affairs, who said such disparities

were common in Africa.



''We want to educate ourselves, to train ourselves, but we are

also looking forward to achieving our noble goals and to placing

our action within the general action of our people in order to

fight ignorance, injustice, and all kinds of discrimination,

aiming at a larger participation in the economical development,''

said Ndiaye.



Other women politicians who took part in the meeting also

pointed to the imbalances in the area of political decision-

making, including Zimbabwe's Thenjiwe Lesabe, one of 22 women in

her country's 150-member parliament.



While the fact that 14.6 percent of Zimbabwean parliamentarians

are women ''is an achievement, it still falls far short of being

proportional representation of women who constitute more than 50

percent of Zimbabwe's population,'' commented Lesabe, who is the

minister of national affairs, employment creation and

cooperatives.



''We will not tire until we get to a situation whereby women

are fairly represented in parliament,'' she said.



Paradoxically, the womens' call for inclusion in the political

mainstream in their countries and in efforts to achieve world

peace was accompanied by a charge that they had excluded some

women from their congress.



The complaint came from three Zimbabwean opposition politicians --

Trudy Stevenson of the Forum Party of Zimbabwe, Margaret Dongo, an

independent parliamentarian and Vesta Sithole of the Zanu-Ndonga

party.



They said in a statement Thursday that women from all sectors

in Zimbabwe, and not only those who belong to the ruling Zimbabwe

African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF), should have been

invited to attend the meeting that attracted some 300 participants

from 15 African countries.



''We are seriously concerned by the absence of a democratic

platform at PAWO and the deliberate exclusion of women from the

opposition and those of opposing views to the ruling party,'' the

three said.



The congress took place at the headquarters of Zimbabwe's

ruling party and this, too, irked the opposition politicians.

''The fact that it's held in the Zanu-PF headquarters is an

indication of what it is really, the ruling party ladies getting

together,'' Stevenson told IPS.



Members of the Zanu-PF's Women's League added a dash of colour

to the meeting. Clad in dresses bearing the portrait of President

Robert Mugabe, they sang and danced in praise of their party and

the Zimbabwean head of state.



However, Oppah Rushesha, Zimbabwe's minister of state in charge

of gender issues, explained to IPS that Zanu-PF's Women's League

was the only Zimbabwean organisation affiliated to PAWO, although

she said that did not mean other women were not welcome.



''Invitations were sent out by the Ministry of National Affairs

to NGOs. It's not only Zanu-PF women who were invited and it's not

a fair comment to say they were excluded. Every woman was

invited,'' Rushesha told IPS.



Indeed an invitation was sent to ''women'' on Zimbabwe's state

radio but, according to Dongo, Stevenson and Sithole, it was

''directed at the ruling party women's league''.



''This seems to indicate that there are no women in the

opposition in Zimbabwe and belittles the role played by women in

the opposition,'' they charged.



If the women who attended this week's conference were mainly

from ruling parties, this may be because many African nations are

still grappling with the effects of single-party rule.



Recalling that ''most countries in the past only had one-party

systems but now some have 100 political parties or more,'' Neto

told IPS that this has resulted in ''women who have worked in one-

party systems getting support ahead of others (while) women

outside government are not supported.''



''But PAWO is for every woman regardless of the political party

one belongs. We want to see women get organised. About 20 percent

of women maybe aware of PAWO and we want to increase this

figure,'' said Neto, sister of late Angolan president Agostinho

Neto. (END/IPS/LM/KB/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved







This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





>Mr Grotness,



> if there

> was something we could do

> for him from this side of the world then we would give it our best shot.

> Do you want us to also tell him about our experiences of discrimination

in our own

> country esp during the tourist season when one cannot go to swim in hotel



> pools etc or do you want suggestions on how this type of behaviour can be



> terminated???



Both and any other topic that makes an impact in The Gambia, I guess.



> do you have any suggestions about how our voices can be heard

> down there from here. How can we get the President, the Education

> minister etc to listen to us and actually have a discussion with us. This



> way, we can tell him/her what our ideas are and hear why what we have to

> say can or cannot be implemented. hence we can go from there. What do you



> suggest??



Actually, the Presidents office has Internet connection I have heard, but I

do not have

their e-mail address. Maybe you can ask Mr.S.Sawo what their address is?!

We are trying to connect some government institutions to the e-mail, but

things do take

time in those areas.

Foroyaa is also publishing extracts from Gambia-L in their weekly paper,

George/Observer

is reading Gambia-L and will hopefully print interesting articles from the

Diaspora when our

mail setup is complete.



>I don't think that you should expect everyone to try and help the

> country the way you have. Some people feel that they are better off

> helping the country from abroad because they cannot go back to the type

> of life style The Gambia offers or because ...

>What can I say to Pa Musa except that I'm very

> proud of him???



At least you said it now, so that Pa gets mental support when he reads it?!



> Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.

> And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether they

> will succeed or not remains to be seen.



Maybe it is easier to make it at home, if there was more people doing it?!

Starting a resource group could be a good idea, and what about some

Gambian "think tank"s based inside the country?!



> I guess another thing is that you had accomplished something from broad

> before you gave it all up for The Gambia.



True, and I have the security of always be able to "go home" if things

really gets troublesome(I'm not gonna do that!!)



>Maybe there are people who wish

> to accomplish the same thing before packing up and heading for home

finally.



>Ancha.



Yes that is the simple truth I believe, but it does not help The Gambia

today.(maybe tomorrow?!)

If you do not feel like going home, probably the right thing is to wait and

see!?!



Torstein

Commit





This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)









----------

> From:



> I take it that moving to the Gambia to establish a business wasn't done

> purely on humanitarian grounds.



True, we wanted to do something else, and our company is a commercial

company.

One reason for going to The Gambia was that we saw a general lack of the

standards of service that we enjoy in Norway.

Maybe I boosted my chest to much, time will show if our services has any

positive effect in the Gambia.



> Some thoughtful

> Africans, like the leaders in Uganda, have now realised what the

> philanthropic gestures from the developed world do entail - exploitation

> in the form of using Africa (and the rest of the developing world) as

> dumping grounds for unwanted products and (redundant) services (labour

> included). What Africa really needs is direct investments, which on a

> long-term basis would yield benefits for all involved parties.



I am not an expert in macro economics but I have a feeling that "direct

investments" not necessarily

is only of the good.

Jobs are good of course, foreign capital is important and more people with

jobs means

increased moneyflow.

But the foreign company only priority is to make money, and retrieve it to

its owners wallets.

I think a better investor is a person/company that actually combines a wish

to develop a community

together with creating something sustainable even if it means that his

surplus does not match that of a "direct investors".

A emphasis should also be put on supporting small size enterprises, but it

seems like everybody thinks only big investors/big institutions can make an

impact.

One example of this was when we approached the Norwegian Aid Institution

(NORAD) when we were trying to finance our company.

After submitting a application for a 0.5 Million Kr (~$67000) backup

investment loan, a month later we got a reply stating that NORAD only

supported investments starting from 5 Million Kr, and then only to well

established Norwegian based companies!

Luckily with good help of friends and relatives we were able to gather the

necessary money to start the company.



>One

> shouldn't at all mind people like you establishing something out there

> to make money and no excuses shouldn't be expected of you either.



As a commercial business, I agree.

(Of course the fact that it cost almost 20 times more to establish a

company because we are

"toubabs" is not a point here!?)



>The

> only hope I do have is that there are institutions out there that can

> make the whole venture also worthwhile for local people. If jobs are

> created and a conducive environment emerges so that others (locals say)

> can follow these entrepreneurs footsteps then I think everybody would be

> happy. The non-existence of such institutions always leads to what is

> now the legacy of the bad governments that took over after the Europeans

> departed.



Could you please clarify a little what you mean about institutions in this

sense.

If you mean NGO's I have been listening to several people claiming that

most NGO's tend

to start looking inwards as soon as they have been around some years ,

meaning that they

put priority on keeping themselves alive, and cutting down on their

projects.



>Africans are also very proud of the Diaspora and

>the bond is gonna get stronger.



I think it is great that so many Gambians are able to get the best type of

education

and thus creating a better life for themselves.

The only problem here is that The Gambia dearly need big chunks of this

brain power

in order not to stagnate even compared to the other WA countries.





> In Europe (or most of the developed word) the unskilled immigrant is

> doomed to menial jobs or lifelong unemployment



This is true as I have been witnessing this attitude from my own employers.



>a subtle way of

>an ethnic-prejudice telling this skilled person to "bugger off" (or "go

>back home, we don't want you here") is to always bombard him with the

>miseries that are wreaking havoc to his people and "reassurances" that

>he has the know-how that would really make a difference.



Come on, that is B.S.

We are talking about your country, and either you got the feelings for the

country to do something,

or your priorities are something else.

There is misery in every country, even in Norway.



>The consequences of an academic going back home, I believe, comprises of

two

> extremes;

>There is a half-way house between the two extremes,

> but it can only be settled in if one has the resources to, for instance,

> say no to corruption and at the same time be able to attract positive

> attention from the big powerful god-like figures.



I agree, corruption is the order of the day, and you are a very small

person if you

stand alone against the "big boys club".

We would not be where we are without good friends with integrity.



> Big positive changes are nowadays happening in the African mind, the

> African youth is no longer overwhelmed by all the influences from Europe

> like the previous generation.

> One small step..............and we are definitely gonna get to the

promised

> land.



Yes, there is progress in The Gambia, people are actively involved in

politics,

and hopefully Gambians abroad and friends of The Gambia will flow new

inspiration

and ideas to the Africa's Singapore to be.



Peace to Gambia-L,

Torstein

Commit





Title: DEVELOPMENT: Nigeria Tops Global List Of The 'Perceived Corrupt'



By Ramesh Jaura



BONN, Jul 31 (IPS) - Nigeria tops a global list of nations --

including Bolivia, Colombia, Russia, Pakistan, Mexico, Indonesia

and India -- perceived as the world's most corrupt, according to a

new index published Thursday.



Devised and released by the Berlin-based campaign group

Transparency International (TI), the 1997 Corruption Perception

Index (CPI) could equally be used as a measure of lost development

opportunities, said the group's chairman Peter Eigen.



''Every day that goes without improving upon the poor scores in

the index, means more impoverishment, less education, less health

care,'' he said.



However the CPI did not focus on developing nations because

corruption was perceived to be the greatest there, he added.



''We are reporting how business people, political analysts and

the general public around the globe perceive levels of corruption

in different countries,'' said Eigen. ''Many of these business

people are a part of the problem.''



Eigen, a former World Bank official, said a large part of

corruption was ''the explicit product of multinational

corporations, headquartered in leading industrialised countries,

using massive bribery and kick-backs to buy contracts in the

developing world and the countries in transition''.



To redress the imbalance in how developing countries are

perceived, TI also plans to publish a survey on 'active

corruption' among the world's major exporting nations, primarily

from the developed world.



However, because of the lack of reliable data and funds, an

Active Corruption Index will not be available in the near future.



The ranking system of the CPI is so designed that countries that

are perceived to be the least corrupt are given the highest scores

out of ten. Denmark, Finland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and the

Netherlands hit the topmost scores, between nine and ten points,

with Norway, Australia, Singapore, Luxembourg, Switzerland,

Ireland, Germany and Great Britain scoring between 8.22 and 8.92.



They are followed by Israel (7.97), USA (7.61), Hong Kong (7.28),

Portugal (6.97), France (6.57), Costa Rica (6.45) and Chile

(6.05).



Spain, Greece, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Italy,

Taiwan and Malaysia follow on scale five of the index. South

Africa, South Korea and Uruguay are given scores in the range of

four.



Then comes Brazil (3.56), Romania (3.44), Turkey (3.21), Thailand

(3.06), Philippines (3.05), China (2.88), Argentina (2.81),

Vietnam (2.79) and Venezuela (2.77).



Though, by the index's principle, corruption is more rampant in

the countries lower down the scale, Eigen warned against making

quick judgments based on a country's rank in the Corruption

Perception Index, or in comparing the ranking from one year to the

next.



This, he said, was illustrated by the case of Israel, which had

slipped from 14th place in last year's index to 15th on the 1997

index, though it achieved a higher score out of ten than in 1996.



According to its ranking, it was less corrupt last year. But its

score would signify that it was more corrupt in 1996 than in 1997.



Malaysia illustrated the bunching problem because its actual 1997

score was virtually the same as in 1996, yet its ranking fell

sharply from 26 to 32.



''We urge analysts to look at the individual country scores out

of ten to understand how business perceives corruption in

individual countries,'' Eigen said.



The TI claims that its CPI -- developed by Johann Graf

Lambsdorff, an economist at the Goettingen University in Germany --

had had a salutary impact on national politics in many countries

and is increasingly shaping pubic opinion.



According to Lambsdorff, the index covers only 52 countries which

qualify for inclusion in the CPI, because a minimum of four

surveys was required and this condition was not fulfilled in case

of the rest 13 countries, which are members of the United Nations.



Eigen said Malaysia was a case worth emulating. Though the

government had initially called the index another example of

Western 'cultural imperialism', it had taken a serious effort to

understand the methodology of the index. A delegation of the

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) was sent to TI headquarters

in Berlin.



The government then started an anti-corruption campaign,

continually pointing to the TI index in its public statements and

parliamentary debates as the reason why all Malaysians needed to

be mobilised to counter corruption.



Also TI-Malaysia was seen as an independent partner in an attempt

to enhance the country's integrity, said Eigen, who founded the

organisation in 1993. It now has more than 60 national chapters.



He hopes that more governments will start to react to the

perceived level of corruption in their countries.

(END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





Fellow "Netters",

I find it absolutely amazing what a spin-off "la-la" gave zest to. The good

news is that some of us will begin thinking of going back home. The bad

news is that some, for various reasons will not do so. However, Bass'

remark that "Gambia, indeed cannot go anywhere without us " needs

qualification. Firstly because Gambia is neither stationary nor

retrogressing. My belief is that things are moving forward, albeit very

slowly!!! So slow in fact that its absolute displacement is hardly

noticeable. Why this is the case, we may naturally differ in explaining;

and so consequently offer differing remedies for improvement.



Indeed, Torstein Grotnes statements are provocative, but I think,

positively so. After all such an assumption of POSITIONS will naturally

occur sooner or later in any forum for discourse. The appeal is simply that

"we have now talked enough, so why don't we do something?". This is infact

a natural question for any Scandinavian, where they are usually brought up

in a tradition of bureaucratised but effective pragmatism. We should all

recognise a similar trait from Asbjorn Nordam, who seems unable to

comprehend why simple dictats of ...planning, setting up priorities,

getting the money, getting the materials, getting the qualified personnel,

and doing the work, seem to fail grossly in most of Africa. [You could also

have noticed it in his frustration about the death of a Gambian brother in

a Danish jail. It was genuine, I think, but hopelessly misdirected for a

Dane to ask for opinions about what to do from the victims of police

bruatality, when all the answers he needed are in public court records,

police files, immigration policies, records of law firms, human rights

groups, the anti-immigrant lobby in the Danish folketinget (parliament),

and the archives of militant pro-immigrant organisations!]



At independence, most African governements, were hugely concerned with

keeping their inherited territories whole form the imminent threat of

incessant power struggles amongst so many national groupings. The security

concerns of the state needed to be balanced against the territorial

integrity of the newly independent countries. Fear of political rivals

(mainly imagined or real ethnic adversaries), and the need to maintain a

semblance of stability meant that the state assumed overwhelming power,

eventually becoming incredibly authoritarian: trampling on democratic

freedoms and humam rights enshrined in constitutions they were signatories

to, and controlling all vital economic activity. Some employed what became

known as ethnic arithmetic, distributing governemental authority on the

basis of ethnicity as a way of dousing discontent. The state bacame sole

manager in organising distribution, allocating resources, and determining

income. This was no socialism; and their is nothing scientific about it.

There were certainly other reasons why state control was deemed necessary

in almost all of post-independent Africa, such as bringing Africans into

economic activity they were denied for so long, and that only the state had

the organisational and technical capacity to run the economy.





The result was a concentration of economic power in the hands of

politicians who were almost exclusively non-bourgeois. Qualities, such as

thrift, hard work, punctuality, and rational capitalist planning were

nothing they eschewed. They threw the profit motive out the window, and so

by definition, appointments as heads of parastatals, SOEs (State-owned

enterprises), heads of departments, hospital board memberships, heads of

customs, and national airlines all became POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS. They were

given to the minister's ethnic brethren, his nephews, the relatives of

wives, and distant cousins. Not even appointments to universities were free

from this long arm of the state bureaucracy. [Ali Mazrui gave an account of

how a sister of his simply implored him to admit her son to a course for

which he was apparently unqualified]. The old feudal social order that

colonialism was to break simply resurfaced, more refined and sophisticated.

The players are only this time looking smarter, some flying in suits and

ties even on very warm Sundays. This was the new Africa taking its place in

the world : The rest is Pa Musa Jallow's story: oversized bureaucracies,

unqualified staff, workers without jobs to do idling by in empty

workshops, parastatals which fail flatly, income tax that is never

collected, passports that are sold to foreigners, and salaries paid to

shadows; batteries of experts whose projects always fail, bank loans dished

out to playboys without collaterals, stores and magazines whose contents

escape into thin air. (You must all remember the Gambia Commercial and Dev.

Bank, PWD, CooPs, GPA, RDP, Jaahali Paacharr Project, Civil Aviation,

etc.Etc.Here social relations are based not on production, but on loyalty

of another kind. This is feudalism in modern Africa.



(Well, I propose to end this much later today, so please bear with me for a

while?)



Momodou Sidibeh

Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Ämne: RE: LA-LA-LA

Datum: den 6 augusti 1997 15:56



Well,I can't tell you, Mr.Grotnes how absolutely right you are;Gambia

indeed,cannot go anywhere without us.But without going into unnecessary

details,I want to inform you that I am very seriously thinking about coming

back.



And again,what else should I say except:Keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!

Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 21:47:33 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2Message-ID: < 01BCA1E9.31A54D60@diim.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA1E9.31AE7520"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA1E9.31AE7520Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Jallow!=09I salute your courage and attitude.Change will come of course =eventually because history cannot be stopped,but it will neither be =quick nor harmless,and some will have to pay the price necessary for it =to come about.All we in the diaspora can do at this point in time is to =give you people on the ground back home our unshakeable moral =support.And thak you very much for telling us so much about the =realities of the Gambia in so short a time.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Basssss!=20----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 18:13To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Asbjorn & People,To your question about the "strange" rules & regulations..the answeryes..strange and archaic and colonial..when I objected to a decisionaffecting me operationally and my productivity..I was told that I COULD =NOTQUESTION AN ORDER or INSTRUCTION FROM THE DIRECTOR..you see there is noquestion of rudeness but the fact that THE DIRECTORS have never been =askedto CLARIFY or JUSTIFY an ACTION is enough..my suspension letter =reads..fromthe Director General..'..for refusing to obey an instruction from your head of departmentrequiring my personal intervention..this kind of behavior will not betolerated..you are hereby suspended for a period of four days without =paywith immediate effect..' =20when I was asked by the DG why I refused to obey the instruction Isubmitted that I believed it was UNFAIR and WRONG and I wanted to put myOBJECTION on the record..this was what was interpreted asINSURBORDINATION..now if the DIRECTOR has never been =challenged..naturallyhis reaction will be typical as in my case..la difference..is I willcontinue to challenge the STATUS QUO and I am not the ONLY one..in fact =am serving my suspension but I intend to petition the BOARD and =------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 16:47:20 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 199708052047.QAA01130@jackal.spelman.edu Greetings:I have been away for a while and glad to be back in the fold. While I amdigesting the various discourses currently on the table, let me quicklytouch on what Habib stated in passing:>Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claimthat the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between theblack Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent toTimbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library establishedin the African continent for science and religion ) to learn aboutscience and teach the Islamic religion. gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 199708052049.QAA01132@jackal.spelman.edu I see Bassss has already pointed this out.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 17:06:07 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < 199708052106.RAA01136@jackal.spelman.edu Another historical notation:Habib wrote:>I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham)First, during the time of Ibrahim, all 72 pyramids in Egypt had already beenconstructed, spanning several millenia. So the Fulas have been around longbefore this Hebrew.> certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.This is a religious belief and as such would be futile to debate on. Since itis faith that dictates the logic here.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 19:31:53 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < B0000002983@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I amwondering why a question about a word(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concernedanswers whilestraight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that willdecide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterestedquestions(exept a toubab or two)?!Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deepdownthat whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgebleGambians abroad start what weare doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure toGambians in The Gambia, or any other importantpioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributingit to the different schools?!Why not just do something, like we did?How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what yousay should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's likeshouting in deep space!About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with acustomerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/carsto finance a small company in The Gambia?!?Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing theseservices in this country?I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chanceto state that if there was any time to get Gambiagoing up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for somehours at the best!).If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down andintroducing some good ideas and standards.I know the private sector would be happy about it!Even more important would be to start changing the politicalenvironment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants PaMusa is talking about...And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the goodwork DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU shouldbe down here doing some good work?!?Yours truly,For The GambiaTorstein GrotnesCommit enterprises Ltd.------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:17:43 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 33E7A687.B847367D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> Latir,> I should commend you for your efforts to clarify a few issues> Andrea raised. However, there remain a number of things> that are to me confusing and difficult to understand.> It is a good an idea perhaps a necessity to form an umbrella> organization to oversee the different activities Gambia-L members> might want to do. However, the committee that took this task upon> itself made some serious oversights.GambiaNet is in any way an umbrella organisation formed "to oversee thedifferent activities Gambia-L members might want to do." The only task"the committee" took upon itself was to put a gambian based newspaper onthe internet.> First, I would want to know whether the Gambia-l membership had> been informed of the need to form a non-profit organization> inorder to get the Observer online? Has the new organization> replaced Gambia-L? If so has the entire list membership gained> automatic membership to GambiNet Inc?The two original committees, the technical and steering committees, werestarted privately by a few Gambia-L members who wanted to work on thisproject. They made continued appeals to the entire list for thoseinterested in working on the project to join the committees, a policythat has never ceased and resulted in other members joining in theirefforts.The committees later formed themselves into one team and once the teamdecided to transform itself into a non profit organisation the list wasin fact informed.This organisation has not and will not replace Gambia-L. Gambia-L is amailing list and GambiaNet will be a web based organisation. Thisbeing the case, the entire list will not gain automatic membership toGambiaNet.> You mentioned adopting the Bylaws to register the organization,> How can the committe draft and adopt the bylaws for GambiaNet> Inc to register and no word mentioned to the entire Gambia-L membership?As the incorporators of GambiaNet, the members of the committee or theteam were the only ones who could have adopted the bylaws. Again, a nonprofit organisation was formed to prevent a prohibative tax liability.In order to pay for the service, membership fees will have to be drawnrather than actual subscription fees that are taxable and, once again,prohibitive. As a result, we can only accept members once we areabsolutely sertain we can and will provide the service. This willhappen when a contract is agreed on by the Observer Company.In the drafting stages, it would have been impractical to ask for theentire list's opinion for each decision as the response rate has beenhistorically low and sluggish. What we should have done was to performa better job in keeping the list abreast on our actions. We haveapologized for this in the past and we apologize here again.> You mentioned that "Because the contract with the Observer> Company is not complete, we cannot explain the terms but we can> say most of the revenue from the membership fees collected will> go towards paying the Observer Company for the Online> service....." Why can't the entire Gambia-L see what deal we are> going into with the Observer?We do not know "what deal we are going into with the Observer."Earlier this year, as stated on the list, some members of Gambia-L werein Banjul and talked to The Observer about the feasibility of providingsuch a service. It seems as though there was a general agreement thatonce the costs of developing, maintaining and administering such aservice was subtracted from the total revenue received, the difference,or most of it depending on the number of actual subscribers, would go toThe Observer Company.Since we will be operating as a non profit organisation, legally thiswill have to be structured differently but since the contract andnegotiations that go with it are still incomplete, we are not sure atthis point how different this will be.> What do you mean when you say " We agreed and amended our draft> bylaws appropriately but we would like to make it clear that any> activity in this area will be run entirely by the already> established Gambia-L Education Commiittee"?It was suggested from someone, after we drafted the first version of theBylaws, that at some point in the future we may be able to help/workwith the education committee. Bearing this in mind we decided to amendthe draft bylaws so that education related activities would also be apart of what we do.When I said "... we would like to make it clear that any activity inthis area will be run entirely by the already established Gambia-LEducation Committee", I referring to the fact that we decided that whilewe "will do everything to help facilitate its activities but only withthe consent of the Committee".Simply put, since we are an internet based non profit organisation, wewould limit ourselves on education matters to only where we can offerservices that comes with the advantage our position offers the EducationCommittee.> Finally you mentioned that "..Bassirou Doudou Drammeh, has been> liasing with Malanding Jaiteh of the Education Committee to> determine plans of action." Can Bassirou informed the membership> whatever he and Malanding had liased on the matter.This was completely a mistake on my part. I'm told it should have read:"Bass... has been asked to liaise with.."This mistake is indicative of some of the problems our team of twelvehas experienced working solely on email correspondence as the means ofcommunication. While I believe it has worked extraordinarily well giventhat fact that we have accomplished some small feats, we are prone tomiscommunication from time.This next example may also help you understand this point further.Sometime weeks ago, it was decided that the initial Bylaws we haddrafted through a rather laborious consensus building process would bepublished to the list so that Gambia-L members would have a first handidea about what we were doing and where we were going.I actually thought this was done. As I began responding to yourquestions, I realized this was not the case and sifting through the overfour hundred and seventy messages of correspondence the team hasgenerated since April this year I was able to find out why.At the time we decided to make the Bylaws public, if you will, we werealso amending them for another time. While some of us assumed theamendments were done, others assumed differently and as time went onthey were never sent. An honest oversight.> These are some of the many questions that may help me clarify> things before I can make any comments.We would love to hear both your and anyone's comments on this matter butbefore doing we would like you to consider the following:(1) At one time we were over 256 members on Gambia-L and less than 70showed their interest in the project so it was absolutely impossible tohave decisions taken on the Gambia-L level.(2) From the inception (when Francis asked for volunteers), we havegiven people a chance to join the Committee for this very reason andthis policy has of inclusion has never changed.(3) In the drafting and decision making stages, one that continues tothis day, it is and it would have been impractical to ask for the list'sopinion on each decision as the response rate has been historically lowand sluggish on this project.(4) If people do not like any aspect of what we have done, they can andare urged to easily undo it by voting so in the future. This can bedone once the organisation begins in earnest and those interested becomemembers of Gambia-L.Again, please feel free to ask whatever questions you have related toour activities and we would also appreciate receiving any comments youmay have.I apologize for such a long message but we feel that since this is animportant issue, important questions have been asked and concernsshared, time must be taken to carefully explain ourselves so that all iswell understood.Thank you.Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:23:28 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 33E7A7E0.817F7848@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitOn a personal note, speaking now only for myself, a list member and notfor the GambiaNet Board of Directors, I would like to add the following:I believe whatever misconceptions or misunderstanding that may betaking place here can be attributed to simple miscommunication.The team comprises of 12 individuals. One of them I met about sixmonth's ago here in New York, another I just met last month on a trip toAtlanta and one other I have known for some time but haven't seen norspoken to him in some four years. As for the other eight, I have noidea what they even look like.Given all this, the chances that we could get this far working togetherby typing messages to one another is quite astonishing. Yes, there willbe some miscommunication but all things considered we have stillmanaged to assemble all sorts of information together, raise funds,spend time sifting and responding to over 500 messages and makinginternational calls among other things. All this for what? An assuredseat on a Board of Directors of a fledging non profit organisation? Iwould kindly give that up any day to keep this initiative going andwhile I am not speaking on behalf of my colleagues on this project I amquite sure many of them feel the same way.This may seem a bit presumptuous but I'm sure I'm not too far off themark when I say that I believe their are those on list who seem tobelieve that we have somehow single-handedly taken over or have designson taking over the entire list and all its activities. This is far frombeing the case. All we have done is work to provide gambians andfriends of The Gambia a service with no personal gain to ourselves.I have tried on several occasions to work on similar projects both hereand at home and the between the clash of egos and the agony ofdisappointment, they always seem to fail. Let's not allow the same tohappen here.PeaceLatir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 15:28:30 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Belated Introduction.......Message-ID: < 199708052228.PAA08118@f38.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainFellow Gambia-Lers,Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originallysenegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineerby profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'llstart an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,Canada.I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.1995.Thanks for having me on the List.Best wishes,Jainaba.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 00:53:12 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: <19970805235548.AAA29168@LOCALNAME>On 5 Aug 97 at 18:17, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> (4) If people do not like any aspect of what we> have done, they can and are urged to easily undo it by voting so in> the future. This can be done once the organisation begins in> earnest and those interested become members of Gambia-L.correction:The above should be read as GambiaNet and not Gambia-L.Momodou CamaraSecretaryGambiaNet Inc.*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: 05 Aug 1997 22:43:44 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'Hidden Hunger'Message-ID: < 3865378782.330310879@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 30-Jul-97 ***Title: FOOD-FINANCE: New Investments Needed to Fight 'HiddenHunger'/EMBARGOED/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not be printedor otherwise reproduced before 2200GMT Thursday, July 31/WASHINGTON, Jul 31 (IPS) - Arguing that children and mothers indeveloping countries are dying for want of a teaspoonful of keynutrients, scientists, donors, and corporations are urging newinvestment to end 'hidden hunger'.Micronutrient malnutrition - mainly the lack of sufficientiodine, iron, and vitamin A - is the world's most prevalentnutritional deficiency, according to a report released Thursday bythe Ottawa-based Micronutrient Initiative. It is called 'hiddenhunger' because people have no innate appetite or hunger for theseessential vitamins and minerals.More than one billion people suffer from mild deficiencies ofthe nutrients, which can result in anaemia, night blindness and,in severe cases, death, the report says. Minute amounts of thesesubstances - often, less than a teaspoon over the course of alifetime - would be sufficient to solve these problems.The consortium believes it has the key to eliminating hiddenhunger: food fortification, in which these and other nutrients -including zinc, folic acid, and vitamins B and D - are added tofood during processing. The technology has been around for most ofthis century, they say - what's needed now is an infusion ofpolitical support and financial investment.Indeed, although the report, 'Food Fortification to EndMicronutrient Malnutrition: State of the Art', describes thescience and technology involved, it is largely an appeal forincreased private investment and regulatory changes in developingcountries to ''prime the pump'' for investors. These includereducing tariffs on imported micronutrients and value-added tax(VAT) on processed food products.''As the food industry becomes increasingly global, investmentcapital and modern technology are available in virtually everynation,'' it states. ''As urban populations explode and ruralagriculture looks increasingly to cash crops, the market forcommercial processed foods expands. These changes in businessenvironment as well as dietary habits and consumption patternspresent an opportunity to deliver essential micronutrients throughfortifying food products.''To help the process - and investors - along, governments shouldenact ''national legislation mandating fortification of a staplefood consumed by the general population,'' the report adds.This may look like a clever bid at expansion by themicronutrient industry and the agencies whose stock in tradeincludes promoting that industry's products. The report and aconference of the same name scheduled for Montreal, CanadaSaturday are being sponsored by F. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd., aleading micronutrient supplier; non-governmental organisationsincluding Helen Keller International; and the U.S. Agency forInternational Development's (USAID) Opportunities forMicronutrient Interventions.Nevertheless, ''if the international community can succeed inits long-term goal of bringing the needed nutrients to thedeveloping world, at a cost of well under one dollar per recipientper year, the benefits would be immense,'' says M.G. VenkateshMannar, executive director of the Micronutrient Initiative.The organisation describes itself as an 'internationalsecretariat' supported by the Canadian International DevelopmentAgency, the International Development Research Center of Canada,the U.N. Development Programme, U.N. Children's Fund, USAID, andthe World Bank.The pay-off for developing countries could include preventingup to four out of every ten childhood deaths and reducing maternalmortality by as much as one-third, according to the report.There might also be an economic pay-off. Hidden hunger impairsintelligence and depletes energy and is among the leading causesof mental retardation and childhood blindness, the report notes.Preventing these problems should yield an increase in peoples'brain power and productivity and ultimately result in an upswingin gross domestic product (GDP) of as much as five percent.To derive these benefits, however, countries, companies, andaid agencies will have to correct a sometimes perverse market.''While vitamin A deficiency constitutes a true plague on thechildren of the developing world, 80 percent of our market forvitamin A is in animal and poultry feed,'' says Alberto Nilson ofF. Hoffman-LaRoche, Ltd.Iodizing salt, first undertaken in the 1920s, showed immediateand spectacular results in North America and Europe, the reportsays. Fortifying margarine with vitamin D is thought to haveeliminated rickets - a childhood bone disease - from Britain,Canada, and Northern Europe early in this century. Adding iron torefined flour is thought to have helped reduce iron deficiencyanaemia in Sweden and the United States.More recently, Venezuela has cut its anaemia problem by two-thirds in two years by putting iron in flour for bread and pasta,the report adds. The Philippines has had similar success inreducing vitamin A deficiency (VAD) by adding the nutrient to alow-priced brand of margarine that can be stored withoutrefrigeration. Guatemala halved the incidence of VAD among pre-schoolers by fortifying sugar.Despite such successes, many countries remain wary of addingmicronutrients to their staple diet, citing reasons of cost,custom, and concern over the 'adulteration' of foods, says USAID'sFrances Davidson.Nutrition advocates in developing countries have longacknowledged the benefits of fortification - of salt with iodine,for example, to combat goitre, a swelling of the thyroid gland inthe neck which afflicts some 650 million people. But many havealso voiced anger at the manufacturers and advertisers of morecommercial processed foods, who have drawn special attention tothe presence of micronutrients in their products in a bid toincrease market share.In so doing, experts have complained, these companies havecontributed to the displacement of local foodstuffs from dailymeals. As a consequence, many small-scale producers of nutritioustraditional foodstuffs have been run out of business - a setbackfor the local economy, culture, and diet. (END/IPS/AA/97)Origin: Washington/FOOD-FINANCE/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 05 Aug 1997 22:41:35 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy WronMessage-ID: < 1989603229.330310593@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 29-Jul-97 ***Title: U.S.-AFRICA: Getting Democracy Wrong/EMBARGOED/ATT EDS: The following item is EMBARGOED and may not beprinted or otherwise reproduced before 0001 GMT Wednesday, July30/WASHINGTON, Jul 30 (IPS) - The U.S. government's campaign topromote democracy in African countries lacks vision and is beingundermined by its military ties with repressive regimes, says areport released here today.Costing 100 million dollars a year, Washington's pro-democracyeffort focuses too narrowly on multiparty elections and turns ablind eye to programmes controlled by the Pentagon and the CentralIntelligence Agency (CIA), according to the report, issued byDemilitarisation for Democracy (DFD), a Washington-based researchand advocacy group.''Our government's myopic pursuit of elections is not onlyineffective, but at times even counter-productive to thedevelopment of a strong civil society,'' says Caleb Rossiter, thegroup's director.''Add to that a Pentagon and CIA clearly out of touch with thereality that arming and training repressive armed forces simplycreates stronger repressive armed forces, and you have a pictureof the most powerful democracy on earth being more of an obstaclethan a help to those struggling for freedom and accountability inAfrica,'' Rossiter adds.DFD is pushing its report as a challenge to the administrationof President Bill Clinton, which in recent months has promoted apackage of aid and trade measures it says amounts to a new U.S.policy toward Africa.The group urges the administration to cease U.S. weaponssupplies and military training for repressive regimes, and toprohibit the CIA from using bribery and other ''corrupting methodsto gather intelligence.'' It supports calls for a system of U.N.special envoys to hold ''regional confidence-building and force-reduction'' talks.In the economic sphere, the study recommends that U.S. economicaid - both direct and through multilateral agencies such as theWorld Bank - be released on condition that African nations opentheir military budgets to civilian auditors. It urges a more evendistribution of the benefits of economic growth and an increase inAfrican countries' voting power at the Bank, the InternationalMonetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations.The document highlights ''the high level of military politicaland economic power'' as a major obstacle to democracy in Africa.Yet, ''despite the terrible results of the 1980s, when the fivelargest recipients of U.S. weapons in sub-Saharan Africa (Angola,Liberia, Somalia, Sudan, and then-Zaire) descended into anarchy,U.S. policy still seems locked in (the) Cold War''.Seventy-one percent of the 3,408 African military personneltrained under the U.S. International Military Education andTraining programme (IMET) in 1991-1995 were from repressiveregimes, the group says.The number of African countries conducting joint combatexercises with U.S. forces has risen, from 20 in 1995 to aproposed 33 in 1998, DFD adds. Among nations it considersauthoritarian, Djibouti and Egypt took part in 1995 and 1996 andare slated to do so again this year and in 1998. Likewise Kenya,which held joint exercises last year.As the report acknowledges, U.S. officials say these trainingprogrammes are a form of 'constructive engagement' intended toencourage military reform in these countries.Entitled 'Fighting Retreat: Military Political Power and OtherBarriers to Africa's Democratic Transition', the report is basedon three years of study and extensive travel within Africa.Researchers met with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) andothers in a bid, first of all, to find out what democracy means tothe citizens of African countries. They emerged with an ''NGOconsensus (which) holds that elections, even if regular, free, andfair, are not enough, and that focusing on elections as theprimary measure of democracy obscures the need for dramaticreforms in other areas.''The groups pinned their greatest hopes on ''the principle ofconsensus or, in French, 'concertation','' DFD says. It definesthis as ''a dialogue in which common ground is sought even thoughone party clearly could outvote the other'', adding that it ''maybe the best way to protect minority concerns'' and defuse many ofthe sectarian conflicts usually described as ethnic conflict inforeign dispatches.Using this ''NGO consensus'' as its lens, DFD studied 53African countries. It describes six of these as ''consolidateddemocracies''. These countries - Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde,Mauritius, Namibia, and South Africa - are deemed to have free andfair multi-party elections, respect for human rights, a''credible'' judicial system, and a tradition of civilian controlof the armed forces.Another 17 countries are ''transitional states'' where ''thegovernment generally reflects the will of the people as expressedin free and fair elections,'' despite lingering pressrestrictions, abuse of power by the ruling party, and lack ofmilitary accountability. These countries include Angola, Senegal,and Zambia.Some 26 percent of Africa's 700 million people live inconsolidated democracies and transitional states, the report says.''U.S. policy-makers and foreign aid programmes can take creditfor assisting with the electoral process in a number of thesedifficult transitions by linking U.S. relations to the fairness ofthe elections and by providing technical help,'' it concedes.Nevertheless, it partly blames U.S. policy for the continuedexistence of 26 authoritarian regimes, including Morocco, Nigeria,and Sierra Leone. Some of these countries have multi-partysystems, ''but citizens are effectively denied the ability tochange their government by peaceful means'' because of politicalintimidation by ruling parties and the military.Four African countries are ''dissolving nation-states,'' whosecentral governments have been rendered ''irrelevant'' by ''anarchyor a civil war'', the report adds. These are Burundi, Liberia,Somalia, and Congo, formerly Zaire. (END/IPS/AA/97)Origin: Washington/U.S.-AFRICA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Aug 1997 18:19:57 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLOMessage-ID: < 19970806011957.10579.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainBassss,Relax my friend!!! I didn't know that it is a rule to introduce oneselfupon joining the forum...I did not receive any membership rules/codes ofconduct etc.I did receive a message from Mr. Camara to introduce myself, but I justforgot to do so. Take care!!!!!Jainaba Ousmane Diallo.>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Aug 5 03:45:53 1997>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id DAA07128; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 03:41:52 -0700>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id DAA44228 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Tue, 5 Aug 199703:41:45 -0700>Received: from qatar.net.qa (qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.11])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) withSMTP> id DAA23299 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Tue, 5 Aug 199703:41:40 -0700>Received: from dibl.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa(SMI-8.6/Qatar-Internet-Sendmail It's now Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22-0300)> id NAA18181; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:37:22 -0300>Received: by dibl.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mail> id < 01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa >; Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:09+-300>Message-Id: < 01BCA1A5.82F373C0@dibl.qatar.net.qa >Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 13:43:03 +-300>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: RE: ENQUIRY - JAINABA DIALLO>MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="----=_NextPart_000_01BCA1A5.82FC9B80">X-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Yes,I am also very interested to know that.That is why it is a rulethat =>every new commer should introduce herself.So,please,kindly introduce =>yourself !>And thanks very much for your cooperation in advance.> Regards Bassss!______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:32:45 -0400 (EDT)From: Abdourahman Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.96.970805221130.18909B-100000@rum.cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Grotnes, I can relate to your frustration about the seeminglymisfocused Gambian attention span. In my opinion, a politics ofvictimism (blame the West, slavery, etc) has robbed Gambian discourse ofmost substance. Coupled with this fact is the element of fear. Evenas the regime of Yaya Jammeh continues to rob the nation of its freedomand money, the intellectual elite remains blinded with anti-Americanhysteria and fear of Jammeh's thuggish NIA.But I think this is changing slowly. Younger Gambians ingeneral tend to be less captivated with fear and bankrupt socialism. Youshould also know that there are actually private initiatives in thepipeline to improve the technology in the country. One day, we will indeedhave networked PCs in at least some Gambian high schools.On the issue of technology, I think it is sad that the Internetinitiative is being led by bureaucrats and not by technorats and privateindividuals. The Gambian government and the UN have very few successesbetween them and should just provide the money and stay out.-Abdou.>From my knowledge of bureaucrats,The politicalculture is schooled in outdated socialistic priniciples and steepedOn Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am> wondering why a question about a word> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned> answers while> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!> Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep> down> that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!> Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble> Gambians abroad start what we> are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to> Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important> pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing> it to the different schools?!> Why not just do something, like we did?> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like> shouting in deep space!> About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a> customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these> services in this country?> I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance> to state that if there was any time to get Gambia> going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!> So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?> Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some> hours at the best!).> If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.> In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.> How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and> introducing some good ideas and standards.> I know the private sector would be happy about it!> Even more important would be to start changing the political> environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa> Musa is talking about...> And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good> work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should> be down here doing some good work?!?> Yours truly,> For The Gambia> Torstein Grotnes> Commit enterprises Ltd.------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 22:37:13 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9708052125.A9678-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am> wondering why a question about a word> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned> answers while> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!Mr Grotness, being busy with exams etc, I haven't been able toread maybe about two of Pa Musa Jallows messages because they are long,but deserve careful reading cause of the truth they contain etc.from what I have read, he mostly tells us what is happening and givessuggestions of what can be done to correct things at home. I for one havenothing to say cause I'm ignorant when it comes to matters likedecentralisation of governments, privatising companies etc. Hence Icannot make any worth while contributions to such a discussion. My majorand interests are different and focuses on diferent aspects of the countriesproblems like health issues, education etc. people's majors,interests andknowledge on different subject matter on this net are diverse, hence somepeople respond only when certain subject matters are raised. On theaspects of how PaMusa is/was treated by his ***** director, what else can be said aboutsuch acommon practise??? apart from "you're sooo right about that!! I rememberwhen my cousin was working for ....and his boss also......"??? Now, if therewas something we could dofor him from this side of the world then we would give it our best shot.I was wondering what YOU wanted to here about this situation. do you wantus to also tell him about our experiences of discrimination in our owncountry esp during the tourist season when one cannot go to swim in hotelpools etc or do you want suggestions on how this type of behaviour can beterminated???> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like> shouting in deep space!Apart from forming an education group which we're trying to geton the way, do you have any suggestions about how our voices can be hearddown there from here. How can we get the President, the Educationminister etc to listen to us and actually have a discussion with us. Thisway, we can tell him/her what our ideas are and hear why what we have tosay can or cannot be implemented. hence we can go from there. What do yousuggest??> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?> Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these> services in this country?>so how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?I don't think that you should expect everyone to try and help thecountry the way you have. Some people feel that they are better offhelping the country from abroad because they cannot go back to the typeof life style The Gambia offers or because they cannot function under thepresent working conditions. OR, some just don't care about their countryand will go where ever they can obtain as much material goods as they canwithout having to share it with the "extended family" , "friends","distant relations" etc. Others like Pa Musa are at home and strugglingto change the system. What can I say to Pa Musa except that I'm veryproud of him???Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether theywill succeed or not remains to be seen.I guess another thing is that you had accomplished something from broadbefore you gave it all up for The Gambia. Maybe there are people who wishto accomplish the same thing before packing up and heading for home finally.I really would like to know what your answers or suggestions are andyour honesty is apreciated. I also hope you're not offended by anythingI've said. And as I finish this message I'm going back to read the onemessage from Pa Musa I haven't fully read. Actually, I won't be suprisedif you get a mouth full from others on this list. your message wasprovocating but I'ld like to say thank you for waking us up.Ancha.Sorry for the long message everyone.------------------------------Date: Tue, 5 Aug 1997 23:29:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: The Gambia-L shadow list < gambia-l@commit.gm Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of SubSaharan Africa 4Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9708052240.A9678-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Mon, 4 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm > ( pmj@commit.gm > businesses..there are no authentic Gambian companies over 20 years> old..they are old bankrupt or defunct..the only ones remaining are Lebanese> or Indian..(this is telling cos if one looks deeply into the matter..you> discoover that on average..the Lebanese and Indians are> poorer-educated..but they have developed a superior network and it seems> we..the Africans work better against each other than with or for each>other...another topic)hello Pa Musa, I've read your messages and from what litleI understand of it, it makes perfect sense and I have nothing to add to it.BUT what would interest me is what your opinion is on the matter of howmuch more our people seem to respect and or support foreigners ratherthan our own. Like you mentioned above, why do you think we still havehave the tendency to work against each each other rather than with eachother. I mean, even in the slavery days, we helped the white mantake our people away. This image of working against each other justdoesn't fit with the "our house" image does it??. It seems we like tohelp each other only to an extent.Maybe it has something to do with the mentality of: help someoneless fortunate than you But do NOT help that person until they arebetter than you ie we're afraid of appearing less knowledgeable or powerfulthan what people around us think, in this case, your director.Do you think this type of attitude will change once people from adifferent generation take over??Another thing I wanted to know was; how many people feel like youdo at work about your director. And even if many feel the same way youdo, how many of them are wiling to stand up for their beliefs???Not many I would think. Another question is, why are we so afraid tostand up for our beliefs esp against an authority figure?? It's very rareto see this at home. do people know that if we stand together and refuseto budge there is a higher probability that things might change AND evenif they don't, change takes time hence it might not happen during one'slife time???. Anyway, I have to take off now but hope to hear your answers.By the way, welcome.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 02:20:52 -0400 (EDT)From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Summer JamMessage-ID: < 970806022051_604744379@emout05.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-08-04 11:37:13 EDT, you wrote:<< What is the fundraising for??hg >>Sorry for the late reply.I've not logged on since my previous posting on thissubject. The Gambian Support Group is an organization of about 60 people andalmost all live in the Washington Metropolitan Area.About 5 yrs. ago, TheGambian community in the Takoma Park and Silver Spring area lost a friend androom mate, Momodou Sabally.Sabally as he was commonly called, was a studentat UDC.Friends faced the arduous task of sending the body back home.Since hisuntimely death, we've been pondering on the need for an association thatcould help in emergencies. Needless to say, numerous attempts were made inthe wake of his death to organize ourselves to no avail.February last year, agroup of Gambians met and agreed to associate with the expresseddetermination of helping each other in time of need. This includes, but notlimited to the following :- Death, Wedding ceremony, Naming ceremony, Legalrelated problems... One of our long term objectives is to provide assistanceto students in The Gambia.The Gambian Support Group offers equal opportunityfor all irrespective of race, gender, religion, ethnic background, politicalaffiliation or sexual orientation.Since its formation, we've been paying ourmonthly dues of $10.00.We realized that we could improve our bottom line bysponsoring fund raising activities.We had our first fund raising bash onChristmas Eve last year and it was a great success.Currently, we're sellingGambian Support Group T' Shirts for $10.00 and also attending to thenecessary details for the upcoming bash.With some money in the bank, INSHALAHin an emergency, we may be in a better position to defray some expenses orprovide some form of assistance.I hope I've answered your question.I just gotin from work and a bit tired.You may write again if you need more info.Musa.------------------------------Date: Wed, 06 Aug 1997 00:19:44 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 199708060719.AAA24230@f44.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainTorstein,What have you been smoking???? I just got home and feeling very tired,hence the short reply.My response is intersperced in yours below......>This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm >I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am>wondering why a question about a word>(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned>answers while>straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics thatwill>decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence oruninterested>questions(exept a toubab or two)?!I agree !! Who cares what it means or its origin...the person who madethe request must be suprised about the fuzz.>About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a>customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).>Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nicehouses/cars>to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?>Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these>services in this country?You probably do. It is your prerogative to sell your "nice" bla bla blato setup your company...nobody forced you, my friend!!!!!>I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take mychance>to state that if there was any time to get Gambia>going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should startNOW!>So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?>Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some>hours at the best!).It is good that the power is out, you definitely need some sleep. Gorest my friend. "And keep up the good work down there"Jainaba.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 09:24:48 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd): UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against CoMessage-ID: <19970806082727.AAB29122@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 29-Jul-97 ***Title: UNITED NATIONS: UNDP Calls for Penalties Against CorruptionUNITED NATIONS, Jul 29 (IPS) - Arguing that corruption is ahindrance to economic growth, the U.N. Development Programme(UNDP) wants international organisations to cut off assistance toprojects tainted by bribery and other corrupt practices.Aid agencies ''need to be sceptical of supporting projects thatmake it easy for public officials to hide private gains,'' says a newUNDP report on 'Corruption and Good Governance' released here Tuesday.''If they cannot, projects should not be approved or should becancelled if they have already begun,'' says the 138-page study,which acknowledges similar concerns among Western donors.In remarks reminiscent of statements by other senior aidofficials, UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth said thatcorruption is usually endemic at all levels of societies andrepresents a cancer afflicting their prospects for successfuldevelopment. UNDP intends to support both direct and indirectassaults on corrupt practices, he added.Speth said indirect approaches include public informationreform and the building of fair, open, competitive systems toallow companies to compete for contracts to provide goods andservices under development projects. UNDP also seeks strongermanagement of external resources and the strengthening of 'civilsociety' - meaning non-governmental organisations (NGOs) andcitizens' groups - as a watchdog against corruption.Direct action would include strengthening laws againstcorruption and appointing anti-corruption ombudsmen, he added.''The international community, particularly the private sector,also has a responsibility to ensure high standards ofaccountability and transparency in its dealings with countries,''Speth added.The UNDP study coincides with a three-day conference on goodgovernance which opened here Monday. The meeting has attractedmore than a 1,000 participants, including mayors,parliamentarians, judges, community leaders, and NGOrepresentatives.On Monday, Speth announced a 36-million-dollar pilot project topromote good governance in developing countries - includingefforts to curb bribery and corruption.UNDP's new study sets out to demonstrate why a reduction incorruption will improve the prospects for sustainable humandevelopment. It reviews the economic roots of corrupt incentives,assesses the impact of systemic corruption on efforts to promoteeconomic growth and reduce poverty, and makes specific suggestions toindividual countries and the international community.The agency admits there are a number of international effortsunder way to discourage corruption in business deals but adds:''These are worthy, but they cannot succeed unless they arecomplemented by concentrated efforts within individualcountries.''In January, the 185-member General Assembly adopted aresolution requesting Secretary-General Kofi Annan to assistmember states in designing strategies to prevent and controlcorruption.Last November, the U.N.'s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)approved a declaration urging member states to criminalise allacts of bribery in international transactions and deny taxdeductibility for bribes - a common practice in some Westernnations.In April last year, the 26-member Organisation for EconomicCooperation and Development (OECD), under intense U.S. pressure,decided that it should outlaw bribery in international businessdealings.The Paris-based OECD committed its membership of mainlyindustrial, wealthy nations to rewriting tax rules that have longencouraged the bribing of foreign officials by treating those bribesas legitimate business expenses eligible for special tax treatment.The new rules, when enacted, would make such payoffs ineligible fortax deductions.''This is a sea change, a very important step in breaking theinternational chain of corruption,'' David Aaron, U.S.representative to the OECD, said at the time. ''It takesgovernments out of the business of subsidising corruption bygiving tax breaks for bribery.''The United States is perhaps the only major Western nation thatbars companies from paying bribes to foreign officials, analystssay. Bribery has been declared a crime under the U.S. ForeignCorrupt Practices Act of 1977.The U.S. move to delegitimise bribery is being interpreted asan attempt to remove the ''unfair'' advantage most Western nationshave had over the United States on international business deals.U.S. officials have argued that, betweeen April 1994 and May1995, there were some 100 cases in which foreign bribes undercutU.S. firms' ability to win contracts - a loss of business valuedat around 45 million dollars.Shabbir Cheema, director of UNDP's Management Development andGovernance Division, said the question of corruption was a highlycomplex one and that no one expects it to be completely eliminatedfrom any society. Indeed, he added, the opportunities for corruptionoften increase as societies go through rapid economic transformations.Last year the Berlin-based Transpanency Internationalidentified Nigeria, Pakistan, Kenya, Bangladesh and China as five ofthe world's most corrupt nations. At the same time, it identified NewZealand, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Canada as the five least corruptnations.The growing international campaign to do away with corruptionhas had a mixed reaction in developing countries. Many governments andbusinesses have welcomed these efforts but others have asked when thedonors will turn their gaze inwards.Of particular concern to many is the practice of tied aid,which forces recipient countries to buy goods and services fromdonors in exchange for development financing. By some estimates,such contracts cost developing countries 10-30 percent more thanif they had been allowed to shop around.U.N. agencies and the World Bank pride themselves oncompetitive bidding rules meant to ensure the biggest bang fortheir development dollars but these institutions have also comeunder fire for operating special funds tied to specific donorcountries. (END/IPS/td/aa/97)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:43:43 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Belated Introduction.......Message-ID: < 01BCA26E.C6D54860@dicp.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA26E.C6D54860"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA26E.C6D54860Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYou are most WELCOME!Regards Basss!----------From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP: jai_diallo@hotmail.com Sent: 06 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 1:28To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Belated Introduction.......Fellow Gambia-Lers,Sorry for the belated intro., my name is Jainaba Diallo. I am originally =senegalese, but recently immigrated to Canada. I am a chemical Engineer=20by profession (did my B.Sc and M.Sc at U. of Sydney, Australia), I'll=20start an MBA program this fall at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby,=20Canada.I did visit the Gambia on several occasions, the most recent being Dec.=201995.Thanks for having me on the List.Best wishes,Jainaba.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:56:58 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 01BCA270.9E220DC0@dicp.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA270.9E220DC0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA270.9E220DC0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWell,I can't tell you, Mr.Grotnes how absolutely right you are;Gambia =indeed,cannot go anywhere without us.But without going into unnecessary =details,I want to inform you that I am very seriously thinking about =coming back.And again,what else should I say except:Keep up the good work down =there!Regards Bassss!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 22:31To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: LA-LA-LAThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I amwondering why a question about a word=20(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concernedanswers whilestraight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that =willdecide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or =uninterestedquestions(exept a toubab or two)?!Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deepdownthat whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet =knowledgebleGambians abroad start what weare doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure toGambians in The Gambia, or any other important=20pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and =distributingit to the different schools?!Why not just do something, like we did?How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what =yousay should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's =likeshouting in deep space!About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with acustomerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice =houses/carsto finance a small company in The Gambia?!?Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing theseservices in this country?I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my =chanceto state that if there was any time to get Gambiagoing up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for somehours at the best!).If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time =ago.In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down andintroducing some good ideas and standards.I know the private sector would be happy about it!Even more important would be to start changing the politicalenvironment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants PaMusa is talking about...And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the =goodwork DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU shouldbe down here doing some good work?!?Yours truly,For The GambiaTorstein GrotnesCommit enterprises Ltd.------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 13:18:53 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B051425908B46B@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWell Mr. Torstein Grotnes, you are right in some how. But not allGambians living abroad can just pack their things and travel back to =TheGambia.What about people that have their families abroad, do you mean that =theyjust have to leave their kids and wives here and return back to TheGambia?I do not think so, our children need both their American/Europeanparents and us. As for me I will never think of moving back without myfamily.And is the situation very stable in The Gambia that people can returnback as we always hear about attempted coups and so on..Regards Ras..> -----Original Message-----> From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa [SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa > Sent: 6. august 1997 12:57> To: ' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' > Subject: RE: LA-LA-LA>=20> Well,I can't tell you, Mr.Grotnes how absolutely right you are;Gambia> indeed,cannot go anywhere without us.But without going into> unnecessary details,I want to inform you that I am very seriously> thinking about coming back.>=20> And again,what else should I say except:Keep up the good work down> there!>=20> Regards Bassss!>=20> ----------> From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm > Sent: 05 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 22:31> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: LA-LA-LA>=20> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm >=20>=20> I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I> am> wondering why a question about a word=20> (meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight> concerned> answers while> straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with> topics that will> decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or> uninterested> questions(exept a toubab or two)?!>=20> Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group,> knowing deep> down> that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The> Gambia?!>=20> Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet> knowledgeble> Gambians abroad start what we> are doing in The Gambia, providing important information> structure to> Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important=20> pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and> distributing> it to the different schools?!> Why not just do something, like we did?> How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if> what you> say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country?> It's like> shouting in deep space!>=20> About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world> with a> customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).> Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice> houses/cars> to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?> Could it actually be that we saw something important in> providing these> services in this country?>=20> I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take> my chance> to state that if there was any time to get Gambia> going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should> start NOW!>=20> So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would> call it?>=20> Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably> for some> hours at the best!).> If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long> time ago.> In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.>=20> How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down> and> introducing some good ideas and standards.> I know the private sector would be happy about it!> Even more important would be to start changing the political> environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil> servants Pa> Musa is talking about...>=20> And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep> up the good> work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should> be down here doing some good work?!?> Yours truly,> For The Gambia> Torstein Grotnes> Commit enterprises Ltd.>=20>=20>=20>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 9:06:03 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gndow@spelman.edu, Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < QQdbku27768.199708061310@relay7.UU.NET Latjor,Good morning, I was just adding to the comments of BASSS about the fulafamily names that were around since the time of the ancient Egypt. Youare also making the same point as all of us. Let's forget the word legendand I think the whole picture will be clear.PeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: gndow@spelman.edu Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 4:58 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Greetings:I have been away for a while and glad to be back in the fold. While I amdigesting the various discourses currently on the table, let me quicklytouch on what Habib stated in passing:>Also it may be worthwhile mentioning that some legendary beliefs claimthat the Fulanis are originally products of intermarriages between theblack Africans and some 40 (forty) Arab scholars who were sent toTimbuktu ( a city in Mali that had the only & first library establishedin the African continent for science and religion ) to learn aboutscience and teach the Islamic religion. hghanim@nusacc.org To: gndow@spelman.edu, Subject: RE: LALA???Message-ID: < QQdbku28066.199708061311@relay7.UU.NET Latjor ,Yes you are right ,I am basing it all on strictly religious beliefs andthat is why I need to clarify what both of us are saying are the same butin different context.PeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: gndow@spelman.edu Sent: Tuesday, August 05, 1997 5:14 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LALA???<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Another historical notation:Habib wrote:>I am sure it goes back all the way to our Patriarch Ibrahim(Abraham)First, during the time of Ibrahim, all 72 pyramids in Egypt had alreadybeenconstructed, spanning several millenia. So the Fulas have been aroundlongbefore this Hebrew.> certainly ADAMA and AWAH from whom we all were created.This is a religious belief and as such would be futile to debate on.Since itis faith that dictates the logic here.LatJor------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 16:19:41 +0200From: abdoub@math.uio.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 199708061419.QAA08670@melpomene.uio.no Hi Torstein and co out there,I take it that moving to the Gambia to establish a business wasn't donepurely on humanitarian grounds. If that isn't the case then I think itwould have been wiser keeping your cosy job in Norway. Some thoughtfulAfricans, like the leaders in Uganda, have now realised what thephilanthropic gestures from the developed world do entail - exploitationin the form of using Africa (and the rest of the developing world) asdumping grounds for unwanted products and (redundant) services (labourincluded). What Africa really needs is direct investments, which on along-term basis would yield benefits for all involved parties. Oneshouldn't at all mind people like you establishing something out thereto make money and no excuses shouldn't be expected of you either. Theonly hope I do have is that there are institutions out there that canmake the whole venture also worthwhile for local people. If jobs arecreated and a conducive environment emerges so that others (locals say)can follow these entrepreneurs footsteps then I think everybody would behappy. The non-existence of such institutions always leads to what isnow the legacy of the bad governments that took over after the Europeansdeparted.Imagine that the Europeans never colonised America and that the alliedpowers (excluding the USA) somehow miraculously managed to defeat theNazis in the destructive war that World War II was for Europe. Can onethen imagine Europe being what it is today? Oh well, it is difficult toconjure what things would be like today, but one thing is certain;today's level of material prosperity would have been achieved after fargreater sacrifices. The point is that if one didn't have a EuropeanDiaspora (that flocked to places of opportunity - places with"abundance" of mineral wealth, labour (slaves), etc), the world wouldhave been very different today. In some parts of Norway about a third(of the able bodied) population emigrated to the Americas around theturn of the century solely because of poverty. I am sure that theirinfluence helped with the inclusion of Norway amongst the Marshall aidrecipients. Norwegians are today proud of these relatives on the otherside the pond even though the bonds are now just characterised byanglicised surnames. Africans are also very proud of the Diaspora andthe bond is gonna get stronger.In Europe (or most of the developed word) the unskilled immigrant isdoomed to menial jobs or lifelong unemployment and is often derided as a"parasite". His skilled brethren normally has the competence mostfunctioning societies cannot do without all the time. So a subtle way ofan ethnic-prejudice telling this skilled person to "bugger off" (or "goback home, we don't want you here") is to always bombard him with themiseries that are wreaking havoc to his people and "reassurances" thathe has the know-how that would really make a difference. Theconsequences of an academic going back home, I believe, comprises of twoextremes; one might end up just like Mr. Jallow - clinging to the idealof what is just and right and having many a frustrating encounter, orsuccumbing to the system and ending up like his now god-like (and maybedespised) director. There is a half-way house between the two extremes,but it can only be settled in if one has the resources to, for instance,say no to corruption and at the same time be able to attract positiveattention from the big powerful god-like figures. I think this is whatTorstein has got, and it is also what any "academic" (I am veryuncomfortable with this term!) who is having thoughts of embarking on ahomebound journey should be equipped with.=20Big positive changes are nowadays happening in the African mind, theAfrican youth is no longer overwhelmed by all the influences from Europelike the previous generation.One small step..............and we are definitely gonna get to the promisedland.Take care!Abdou Bobb>-----Original Message----->From: The Gambia-L shadow list [SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm >Sent: 05 August 1997 21:32>To: Bobb, Abdou>Subject: LA-LA-LA>This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm >I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am>wondering why a question about a word=20>(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned>[Bobb, Abdou] ....------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 11:32:38 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: No SubjectMessage-ID: < 970806112910_131293433@emout08.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-08-06 10:25:40 EDT, you write:Abdou, you wrote:< >Abdou, my sentiments exactly.....they pretend they are doing us a favorwhereas deep down beneath their masks, they are actually profiteering fromour ignorance.We can't blame though but I think what they should be boasting about is notabout leaving six figure salaries at home but adventuring to invest in acontinent to benefit all the people of that continent. I have yet to see thatcommitment, however. Most of them will go in, make their profits and go outbefore you even know it. As you said, this is why we need long term long term"direct investments".-Sal------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 14:04:07 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 199708061804.OAA03974@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> On Tue, 5 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> > This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > > ( tgr@commit.gm Torstein you said:...... answers while> > straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will> > decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested> > questions(exept a toubab or two)?!I will try not be seen too defensive in my answer even though I do notwish to sound apologetic. Perhaps your comments about the discussionson the meaning of the famous word be be a fair one I do not think thesilience on Pa Musa's contributions are anything but lack of intereston the subject. I say this because Pa Musa did not really say anythingnew. The problems of the Gambia and Africa had been the most dicussedtopics over the past 3 yrs of this lists existence. Comments mightcome from different areas but basically they are the same! Well, notquiet. Pa should be commended for bringing the subject up from theperspective of Gambia-based Gambia-L members. Atleast many of thecritics would realize that no matter where we are the feelings of ourtroubled past and our uncertain future as nations or societies areequally shared by all.> > Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble> > Gambians abroad start what we> > are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to> > Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important> > pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing> > it to the different schools?!Torstein, the question of "De fal Nu Giss" the wollof saying meaningDo as you say (Well I hope its the literal meaning!) had been raisedin many forms over the years. That is to say the the Gambia will bewell off if the professionals like us leaving abroad could return andhelp fix the problem rather just talk. I guess this need for action hadprompted the List to start the Observer Online project. Onceestasblished I believe the benefit will go beyond just providing aservice to a handful of home-sick people dying to establish contact withtheir remote relatives. So is the Education Support program aiming atproviding individuals and institution in Education in the Gambia.Plans for this are currently being drafted and hopefully will besubmitted to the entire Gambia-L by Fall. I am sure another issue inthe pipeline is Health.Also be informed that the majority if not all these experts we referto are all very young either at school or just taking up jobs. Iam confident that these people like most emmigrants take theirpositions very seriously.I think Abdou Bobb had made given a great contribution already for meto repeat here.> > About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a> > customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).> > Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars> > to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?> > Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these> > services in this country?I think we should be grateful that you have decided to invest a fewbututs of your well-earned money into the Gambia. However, humannature had shown that there is no something for nothing! I am sure thesatisfaction that, you are in where you want to be doing what you wantto do, is good enough reason to have someone like you invest in theGambia knowing that there can hardly be any serious enonomic gain. Asa result I think it not only poor judgement but serious disregard forwhat you believe in if I tell you that "you must be nuts to thinkthat you can make it in the Gambia with that business". Not offensejust speaking in context.> >> > How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and> > introducing some good ideas and standards.> > I know the private sector would be happy about it!> > Even more important would be to start changing the political> > environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa> > Musa is talking about...> >Torstein, I believe that Pa Musa's contribution should answer some ofthe issues you raised above. Assuming what Pa said is how the casewent (not that I donot believe in him), where is the private sector orthose who would like the great changes he was suggesting? Perhaps weshould as Musa where he thinks he will want to work next in theGambia? Do you know that Pa's position is probably among the top 10 engineeringjobs in the Gambia government today? His salary is $250 per month.There are many more at least in the Central Government (where Iam familiar) being paid with less than $180 US. You know nothing ismade in the Gambia (well we have peanut and some fish!). If so how cansomeone with a family of 10 (not uncommon) execel professionally onthat? With only one effective employer (Govern. of the Gambia) wheredo we turn to make ends meet, ensure our kids a better start in lifeincluding education. When I was going to schools atleast there wassomething called scholarships at High School or the A-level class.Those expenses are now on the parents given that the government cannot reasonably afford it. However I cannot support my kids and kids ofmy brothers and sisters who toiled at the farm while I was the chosenone to go to school, with $150 US?If you would not mind I will digress a little bit to comment on Palast message regarding being suspended. I do not want to comment onthe specific case but it is not inconceivable. The size of the CivilService fewer than a dozen Permanent Secretaries and perhaps a scoreof Directors makes it easy for the old-boy mentality to persist. Mostof these were either classmates or form mates in Gambia High Scool orSaint Augustine's. Secondly, many Directors or Civil servant ingeneral have cultivated the idea that the government is a take it orleave it thing. An I do not think that is wrong. Many knew when theyleave the jobs they end up at the Banjul Market. Unfortunately Lifeand family do not wait for anyone.What do I say in conclusion? I say we must not be upset to see manyapparently educated Gambians migrating to other parts of the world. Itis a natural phenomenon. In any situation (even within the plantkingdom) you migrate when resources are scarce. The Gambia cannotconceivably absorb the two hundred or so experts on this List. Some,they cannot afford to pay others, they cannot afford to remove thosethat they can replace! On a philosophical note, today's emmigrantscould serve as valuable stock for the development of future Gambia.Optimistic!!!Have a good day and please have a sound sleep next time lights wentoff. They may be saving us some valuable currency!Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 03:41:57 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: No SubjectMessage-ID: < 199708061838.DAA01289@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIFellows,I am puzzled by this flow of words from some members on what Torsteinwrote about Gambians going home and taking their rightful place. Well,i cannot speak for him, but I think some of us are over-reacting,perhaps because he touched on our raw nerve--he simply spoke theunspoken. And let us not fool ourselves. None from without is goingto clear our domestic mess for us. There can never be a conduciveenvironment in the Gambia while the cream of its sons and daughtersremain away in countries we keep on lambasting for our woes. Waitingfor that day when home will be sweet home may then be elusive.I commend Torstein and co. for giving up what little they might havegiven up to set up their internet company in the Gambia! They maycome to reap huge profits, but at least they took the entrepreneurialstep that many a Gambian would fail to take.Let us be a bit more accommodating of views ( that may be very apt)which contradict our line of thinking or way of doing things.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 22:13:26 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' Gambia-l@U.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@U.washington.edu Subject: RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2Message-ID: < 01BCA2B6.882C8D60@dico.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAncha!You are absolutely right! If mutual intelligibility exists between =language A and B,we say A and B are dialects of C if C is the parent =Language,or that A is the dialect of B if B is the parent of A or the =other way round.Okay, but linguists are not the most respected people around here ,and =so are the RULES that they lay down for languages.In strict linguistic =terms,the languages of Sweden ,Denmark and Norway are not really =languages but mere DIALECTS of the same Proto-type Scandanavian =language, for the simple reason that the Swede does not need a =translator to communicate reasonably well with the Dane and nor does the =Dane to comprehend the Norwegian.But because each of these three =countries has developed its own writing(spelling) system that is unique =to their particular dialect, which is similar in some ways and very =different in some of its aspects to all the others,we tend to agree with =them that,regardless of what the linguist says,theirs are languages and =not dialects.At the opposite end of this spectrum is the situation in China.Half of =china speaks the Mandarin dialect of the Chinese Language, whereas the =other half speaks the Cantonese one,but the problem is that sometimes a =Cantonese who comes from a very far away province to Mandarin territory =will find out that his dialect is so different from those of his hosts =that he most of the time cannot understand what they are talking =about.But this mutual unintelligibility notwithstanding,China insists =that these two media are mere Dialects of the same language.And just =like in Scandanavia,the writing system makes all the difference =here,because whereas during conversation the mandarin and the cantonese =may have problems understanding each other,in writing no such problem =arises,for the simple reason that the whole of china has one unified =writing system,almost exactly like the Arabs:North African Arabs =sometimes have problems understanding the spoken language of the Gulf =Arabs,but when the communication is written down so such difficulty =arises!Regards Basss=20----------From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u[SMTP: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Sent: 06 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 0:36To: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEHSubject: RE: developm. of subsaharan africa:rejoinder2Hello Bass,how are you doing?? I was just wondering if you could tell me what the=20difference is between a language and a dialect ( hopefully I spelt it =right).I thought that a dialect was a derivative of a parent language hence=20someone who spoke a dialect could still understand someone speaking a=20different dialect of the same language or understand someone speaking =the=20parent language. Am I making sense?? I hope so. Cause if so, why areportuguese and spanish different languages even though the two groups of =people can understand each other??.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 15:40:23 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < 199708061940.PAA04219@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textLatir,Please excuse me if I am spending too much time on this subject. Whileit may seem to be diverting attention, I believe that an effective self-sustaining organization cannot be created if those in it ignore thebasic principles of consultations and consensus.I do not think there is any question on the need for an organizationlike GambiaNet. However, I feel that the procedures seeing itsestablishment could have been better.When you say:............................ The only task> "the committee" took upon itself was to put a gambian based newspaper on> the internet.I would say wrong! The task to put a gambian-based news paper wasthe mandate given to the committee by Gambia-L. That was what led tothe formation of the Committees in the first place. If it becameapparent to the committee members that such a venture cannot bepossible without first establishing a separate body then I feel thatsuch information should be given back to us or atleast to the 70 or somembers who expressed interest in receiving the paper.> The two original committees, the technical and steering committees, were> started privately by a few Gambia-L members who wanted to work on this> project. They made continued appeals to the entire list for those> interested in working on the project to join the committees, a policy> that has never ceased and resulted in other members joining in their> efforts.If they continue to appeal for more members they should also let usthe potential benefactors know what else they need to do. Afterall noteverybody can be part of that committe.> The committees later formed themselves into one team and once the team> decided to transform itself into a non profit organisation the list was> in fact informed.> This organisation has not and will not replace Gambia-L. Gambia-L is a> mailing list and GambiaNet will be a web based organisation. This> being the case, the entire list will not gain automatic membership to> GambiaNet.Perhaps you can tell us some benefits of keeping GambiaNet andGambia-l separate.I believe that keeping the two separate could have somedisadvantages. When memberiship of GambiaNet is limited to only thosewho want to sign up for Observer then we stand to lose when it comesto participating in other activities such as education or health. Ido agree when you say that to access the observer, you need tocontribute. However, not subscribing to observer should not preventothers joining the Network afterall some may not have access to theweb but can acess the Email service....> historically low and sluggish. What we should have done was to perform> a better job in keeping the list abreast on our actions. We have> apologized for this in the past and we apologize here again.That is all am trying to say perhaps in too many words....>> It was suggested from someone, after we drafted the first version of the> Bylaws, that at some point in the future we may be able to help/work> with the education committee. Bearing this in mind we decided to amend> the draft bylaws so that education related activities would also be a> part of what we do.> When I said "... we would like to make it clear that any activity in> this area will be run entirely by the already established Gambia-L> Education Committee", I referring to the fact that we decided that while> we "will do everything to help facilitate its activities but only with> the consent of the Committee".> Simply put, since we are an internet based non profit organisation, we> would limit ourselves on education matters to only where we can offer> services that comes with the advantage our position offers the Education> Committee.This is where I have serious objections still. If the two committees(education and Observer) or the Board of Directors are operatingwithin and for the entire Gambian Network then the decision on who towork with and what to work for must be left to the general body.I believe that decisions regarding the structure and functioning ofGambiaNet organization should be made by hte general membership.The board should not at anytime be seen as dictating what is possible andwhat is not. The borad deciding stating that "...we would limitourselves on hte education matters to only where we can offer services.... " is a clear sign of that.> Again, please feel free to ask whatever questions you have related to> our activities and we would also appreciate receiving any comments you> may have.> I apologize for such a long message but we feel that since this is an> important issue, important questions have been asked and concerns> shared, time must be taken to carefully explain ourselves so that all is> well understood.Lat, I do not wish this to a battle for the high ground or some backstabbing. I think you guys (I mean those who volunteered to set upthe committee) did a damn (oops) good job in setting up this bodywhich in necessary but you did an equally damn poor job in letting thepublic (who embraced the idea right from conception) know what washappening. As a fanatic of the democratic process, I believe that we donot have any right to critize those back home for their undemocraticbehavior if we do not try to embrace the idea ourselves.Perhaps you would be saved the so many lines you used to clarify youractions if the matter had been put to the Group in the first place.A final note on the issue. The board of Directors of GambiaNet mustreview their position on keeping Gambia-L and GambiaNet separate. I donot know the technical details regarding hosting the mailing list andweb site together so I do not know what is involved I believe thedecision is managerial. But do we haveall the time and all the space at Gambia-L's presently hosted? Whatwould it mean for us to be independent in the future.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 18:10:35 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: No SubjectMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9708061706.A20289-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Thu, 7 Aug 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Fellows,> I am puzzled by this flow of words from some members on what Torstein> wrote about Gambians going home and taking their rightful place. Well,> i cannot speak for him, but I think some of us are over-reacting,> perhaps because he touched on our raw nerve--he simply spoke the> unspoken. And let us not fool ourselves. None from without is going> to clear our domestic mess for us. There can never be a conducive> environment in the Gambia while the cream of its sons and daughters> remain away in countries we keep on lambasting for our woes. Waiting> for that day when home will be sweet home may then be elusive.> I commend Torstein and co. for giving up what little they might have> given up to set up their internet company in the Gambia! They may> come to reap huge profits, but at least they took the entrepreneurial> step that many a Gambian would fail to take.> Let us be a bit more accommodating of views ( that may be very apt)> which contradict our line of thinking or way of doing things.> Lamin.I totally agree with Lamin. And I hope I didn't offend you Mr Grotnes inany way, I just wanted to point out somethings that I thought heoverlooked in his message. Lamin is absolutely right when he says thatwe are the only ones that can clean up our country, no one ele should dothat for us, as I said, it is our country. I guess it's up to theindividual to decide if the sacrifices to be made will be worth it or toomuch. Not only for us but also for the generations to come. No it wasn'tour mess but shouldn't we start the cleaning up process instead ofleaving it all for the geneartions to come????I guess it is also like a feeling that one should have for ones country:it is my country and it is where I belong, not here, where I'm notwanted but where I will have to make myself feel at home in if I am goingto stay. patriotism it's called????As I said, it is a feeling of belongingness etc and if you don't have it,then you don't. But it would be nice if a lot of people had enough of itto go back home and help clean up the mess. We all make mistakes andmesses and tolive together in a cleaner and happier environment, we have to help clean upeach others messes ( no it isn't our mess). the last part out of context?? Ihope not.Ancha.------------------------------Date: 06 Aug 1997 22:26:49 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA: Ruling Party/Opposition Gap Devides Women TooMessage-ID: < 413003742.335408240@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 31-Jul-97 ***Title: AFRICA: Ruling Party/Opposition Gap Divides Women TooBy Lewis MachipisaHARARE, Jul 31 (IPS) - The Eighth Congress of the Pan-AfricanWomen Organisation (PAWO) ended Thursday with a call to increasethe number of women in peacekeeping missions and in decision-making positions.At the end of their Jul. 28-31 congress here, the womenstressed that they had the capacity to contribute meaningfullyboth as peacemakers and as decision-makers, if given a chance.PAWO was founded in 1962 in Tanzania. Its outgoing secretary-general, Ruth Neto described it as ''a tool through which women ofthe countries recognised by the Organisation of African Unity(OAU) have fought for the independence of their countries''.''... today these women pursue a goal to contribute in aneffective and responsible manner for the socio-economic, politicaland cultural development of Africa,'' said Neto.The participants in this week's congress noted that while mostcountries were working hard to promote women through signinginternational conventions, there was still an imbalance thatneeded to be addressed.In Senegal, for example, there are only three women among 33cabinet ministers and all but 14 of the West African nation's 120parliamentarians, according to Aminata Ndiaye, Senegal's Ministerof Women, Children and Family Affairs, who said such disparitieswere common in Africa.''We want to educate ourselves, to train ourselves, but we arealso looking forward to achieving our noble goals and to placingour action within the general action of our people in order tofight ignorance, injustice, and all kinds of discrimination,aiming at a larger participation in the economical development,''said Ndiaye.Other women politicians who took part in the meeting alsopointed to the imbalances in the area of political decision-making, including Zimbabwe's Thenjiwe Lesabe, one of 22 women inher country's 150-member parliament.While the fact that 14.6 percent of Zimbabwean parliamentariansare women ''is an achievement, it still falls far short of beingproportional representation of women who constitute more than 50percent of Zimbabwe's population,'' commented Lesabe, who is theminister of national affairs, employment creation andcooperatives.''We will not tire until we get to a situation whereby womenare fairly represented in parliament,'' she said.Paradoxically, the womens' call for inclusion in the politicalmainstream in their countries and in efforts to achieve worldpeace was accompanied by a charge that they had excluded somewomen from their congress.The complaint came from three Zimbabwean opposition politicians --Trudy Stevenson of the Forum Party of Zimbabwe, Margaret Dongo, anindependent parliamentarian and Vesta Sithole of the Zanu-Ndongaparty.They said in a statement Thursday that women from all sectorsin Zimbabwe, and not only those who belong to the ruling ZimbabweAfrican National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF), should have beeninvited to attend the meeting that attracted some 300 participantsfrom 15 African countries.''We are seriously concerned by the absence of a democraticplatform at PAWO and the deliberate exclusion of women from theopposition and those of opposing views to the ruling party,'' thethree said.The congress took place at the headquarters of Zimbabwe'sruling party and this, too, irked the opposition politicians.''The fact that it's held in the Zanu-PF headquarters is anindication of what it is really, the ruling party ladies gettingtogether,'' Stevenson told IPS.Members of the Zanu-PF's Women's League added a dash of colourto the meeting. Clad in dresses bearing the portrait of PresidentRobert Mugabe, they sang and danced in praise of their party andthe Zimbabwean head of state.However, Oppah Rushesha, Zimbabwe's minister of state in chargeof gender issues, explained to IPS that Zanu-PF's Women's Leaguewas the only Zimbabwean organisation affiliated to PAWO, althoughshe said that did not mean other women were not welcome.''Invitations were sent out by the Ministry of National Affairsto NGOs. It's not only Zanu-PF women who were invited and it's nota fair comment to say they were excluded. Every woman wasinvited,'' Rushesha told IPS.Indeed an invitation was sent to ''women'' on Zimbabwe's stateradio but, according to Dongo, Stevenson and Sithole, it was''directed at the ruling party women's league''.''This seems to indicate that there are no women in theopposition in Zimbabwe and belittles the role played by women inthe opposition,'' they charged.If the women who attended this week's conference were mainlyfrom ruling parties, this may be because many African nations arestill grappling with the effects of single-party rule.Recalling that ''most countries in the past only had one-partysystems but now some have 100 political parties or more,'' Netotold IPS that this has resulted in ''women who have worked in one-party systems getting support ahead of others (while) womenoutside government are not supported.''''But PAWO is for every woman regardless of the political partyone belongs. We want to see women get organised. About 20 percentof women maybe aware of PAWO and we want to increase thisfigure,'' said Neto, sister of late Angolan president AgostinhoNeto. How can we get the President, the Education> minister etc to listen to us and actually have a discussion with us. This> way, we can tell him/her what our ideas are and hear why what we have to> say can or cannot be implemented. hence we can go from there. What do you> suggest??Actually, the Presidents office has Internet connection I have heard, but Ido not havetheir e-mail address. Maybe you can ask Mr.S.Sawo what their address is?!We are trying to connect some government institutions to the e-mail, butthings do taketime in those areas.Foroyaa is also publishing extracts from Gambia-L in their weekly paper,George/Observeris reading Gambia-L and will hopefully print interesting articles from theDiaspora when ourmail setup is complete.>I don't think that you should expect everyone to try and help the> country the way you have. Some people feel that they are better off> helping the country from abroad because they cannot go back to the type> of life style The Gambia offers or because ...>What can I say to Pa Musa except that I'm very> proud of him???At least you said it now, so that Pa gets mental support when he reads it?!> Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.> And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether they> will succeed or not remains to be seen.Maybe it is easier to make it at home, if there was more people doing it?!Starting a resource group could be a good idea, and what about someGambian "think tank"s based inside the country?!> I guess another thing is that you had accomplished something from broad> before you gave it all up for The Gambia.True, and I have the security of always be able to "go home" if thingsreally gets troublesome(I'm not gonna do that!!)>Maybe there are people who wish> to accomplish the same thing before packing up and heading for homefinally.>Ancha.Yes that is the simple truth I believe, but it does not help The Gambiatoday.(maybe tomorrow?!)If you do not feel like going home, probably the right thing is to wait andsee!?!TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 19:23:16 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < B0000003073@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm ----------> From: abdoub@math.uio.no > I take it that moving to the Gambia to establish a business wasn't done> purely on humanitarian grounds.True, we wanted to do something else, and our company is a commercialcompany.One reason for going to The Gambia was that we saw a general lack of thestandards of service that we enjoy in Norway.Maybe I boosted my chest to much, time will show if our services has anypositive effect in the Gambia.> Some thoughtful> Africans, like the leaders in Uganda, have now realised what the> philanthropic gestures from the developed world do entail - exploitation> in the form of using Africa (and the rest of the developing world) as> dumping grounds for unwanted products and (redundant) services (labour> included). What Africa really needs is direct investments, which on a> long-term basis would yield benefits for all involved parties.I am not an expert in macro economics but I have a feeling that "directinvestments" not necessarilyis only of the good.Jobs are good of course, foreign capital is important and more people withjobs meansincreased moneyflow.But the foreign company only priority is to make money, and retrieve it toits owners wallets.I think a better investor is a person/company that actually combines a wishto develop a communitytogether with creating something sustainable even if it means that hissurplus does not match that of a "direct investors".A emphasis should also be put on supporting small size enterprises, but itseems like everybody thinks only big investors/big institutions can make animpact.One example of this was when we approached the Norwegian Aid Institution(NORAD) when we were trying to finance our company.After submitting a application for a 0.5 Million Kr (~$67000) backupinvestment loan, a month later we got a reply stating that NORAD onlysupported investments starting from 5 Million Kr, and then only to wellestablished Norwegian based companies!Luckily with good help of friends and relatives we were able to gather thenecessary money to start the company.>One> shouldn't at all mind people like you establishing something out there> to make money and no excuses shouldn't be expected of you either.As a commercial business, I agree.(Of course the fact that it cost almost 20 times more to establish acompany because we are"toubabs" is not a point here!?)>The> only hope I do have is that there are institutions out there that can> make the whole venture also worthwhile for local people. If jobs are> created and a conducive environment emerges so that others (locals say)> can follow these entrepreneurs footsteps then I think everybody would be> happy. The non-existence of such institutions always leads to what is> now the legacy of the bad governments that took over after the Europeans> departed.Could you please clarify a little what you mean about institutions in thissense.If you mean NGO's I have been listening to several people claiming thatmost NGO's tendto start looking inwards as soon as they have been around some years ,meaning that theyput priority on keeping themselves alive, and cutting down on theirprojects.>Africans are also very proud of the Diaspora and>the bond is gonna get stronger.I think it is great that so many Gambians are able to get the best type ofeducationand thus creating a better life for themselves.The only problem here is that The Gambia dearly need big chunks of thisbrain powerin order not to stagnate even compared to the other WA countries.> In Europe (or most of the developed word) the unskilled immigrant is> doomed to menial jobs or lifelong unemploymentThis is true as I have been witnessing this attitude from my own employers.>a subtle way of>an ethnic-prejudice telling this skilled person to "bugger off" (or "go>back home, we don't want you here") is to always bombard him with the>miseries that are wreaking havoc to his people and "reassurances" that>he has the know-how that would really make a difference.Come on, that is B.S.We are talking about your country, and either you got the feelings for thecountry to do something,or your priorities are something else.There is misery in every country, even in Norway.>The consequences of an academic going back home, I believe, comprises oftwo> extremes;>There is a half-way house between the two extremes,> but it can only be settled in if one has the resources to, for instance,> say no to corruption and at the same time be able to attract positive> attention from the big powerful god-like figures.I agree, corruption is the order of the day, and you are a very smallperson if youstand alone against the "big boys club".We would not be where we are without good friends with integrity.> Big positive changes are nowadays happening in the African mind, the> African youth is no longer overwhelmed by all the influences from Europe> like the previous generation.> One small step..............and we are definitely gonna get to thepromised> land.Yes, there is progress in The Gambia, people are actively involved inpolitics,and hopefully Gambians abroad and friends of The Gambia will flow newinspirationand ideas to the Africa's Singapore to be.Peace to Gambia-L,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: 06 Aug 1997 22:29:18 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Nigeria Tops Global LiMessage-ID: < 624033758.335480364@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 31-Jul-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: Nigeria Tops Global List Of The 'Perceived Corrupt'By Ramesh JauraBONN, Jul 31 (IPS) - Nigeria tops a global list of nations --including Bolivia, Colombia, Russia, Pakistan, Mexico, Indonesiaand India -- perceived as the world's most corrupt, according to anew index published Thursday.Devised and released by the Berlin-based campaign groupTransparency International (TI), the 1997 Corruption PerceptionIndex (CPI) could equally be used as a measure of lost developmentopportunities, said the group's chairman Peter Eigen.''Every day that goes without improving upon the poor scores inthe index, means more impoverishment, less education, less healthcare,'' he said.However the CPI did not focus on developing nations becausecorruption was perceived to be the greatest there, he added.''We are reporting how business people, political analysts andthe general public around the globe perceive levels of corruptionin different countries,'' said Eigen. ''Many of these businesspeople are a part of the problem.''Eigen, a former World Bank official, said a large part ofcorruption was ''the explicit product of multinationalcorporations, headquartered in leading industrialised countries,using massive bribery and kick-backs to buy contracts in thedeveloping world and the countries in transition''.To redress the imbalance in how developing countries areperceived, TI also plans to publish a survey on 'activecorruption' among the world's major exporting nations, primarilyfrom the developed world.However, because of the lack of reliable data and funds, anActive Corruption Index will not be available in the near future.The ranking system of the CPI is so designed that countries thatare perceived to be the least corrupt are given the highest scoresout of ten. Denmark, Finland, Sweden, New Zealand, Canada and theNetherlands hit the topmost scores, between nine and ten points,with Norway, Australia, Singapore, Luxembourg, Switzerland,Ireland, Germany and Great Britain scoring between 8.22 and 8.92.They are followed by Israel (7.97), USA (7.61), Hong Kong (7.28),Portugal (6.97), France (6.57), Costa Rica (6.45) and Chile(6.05).Spain, Greece, Belgium, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Italy,Taiwan and Malaysia follow on scale five of the index. SouthAfrica, South Korea and Uruguay are given scores in the range offour.Then comes Brazil (3.56), Romania (3.44), Turkey (3.21), Thailand(3.06), Philippines (3.05), China (2.88), Argentina (2.81),Vietnam (2.79) and Venezuela (2.77).Though, by the index's principle, corruption is more rampant inthe countries lower down the scale, Eigen warned against makingquick judgments based on a country's rank in the CorruptionPerception Index, or in comparing the ranking from one year to thenext.This, he said, was illustrated by the case of Israel, which hadslipped from 14th place in last year's index to 15th on the 1997index, though it achieved a higher score out of ten than in 1996.According to its ranking, it was less corrupt last year. But itsscore would signify that it was more corrupt in 1996 than in 1997.Malaysia illustrated the bunching problem because its actual 1997score was virtually the same as in 1996, yet its ranking fellsharply from 26 to 32.''We urge analysts to look at the individual country scores outof ten to understand how business perceives corruption inindividual countries,'' Eigen said.The TI claims that its CPI -- developed by Johann GrafLambsdorff, an economist at the Goettingen University in Germany --had had a salutary impact on national politics in many countriesand is increasingly shaping pubic opinion.According to Lambsdorff, the index covers only 52 countries whichqualify for inclusion in the CPI, because a minimum of foursurveys was required and this condition was not fulfilled in caseof the rest 13 countries, which are members of the United Nations.Eigen said Malaysia was a case worth emulating. Though thegovernment had initially called the index another example ofWestern 'cultural imperialism', it had taken a serious effort tounderstand the methodology of the index. A delegation of theMalaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) was sent to TI headquartersin Berlin.The government then started an anti-corruption campaign,continually pointing to the TI index in its public statements andparliamentary debates as the reason why all Malaysians needed tobe mobilised to counter corruption.Also TI-Malaysia was seen as an independent partner in an attemptto enhance the country's integrity, said Eigen, who founded theorganisation in 1993. It now has more than 60 national chapters.He hopes that more governments will start to react to theperceived level of corruption in their countries.(END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 01:54:17 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 199708062355.BAA03558@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFellow "Netters",I find it absolutely amazing what a spin-off "la-la" gave zest to. The goodnews is that some of us will begin thinking of going back home. The badnews is that some, for various reasons will not do so. However, Bass'remark that "Gambia, indeed cannot go anywhere without us " needsqualification. Firstly because Gambia is neither stationary norretrogressing. My belief is that things are moving forward, albeit veryslowly!!! So slow in fact that its absolute displacement is hardlynoticeable. Why this is the case, we may naturally differ in explaining;and so consequently offer differing remedies for improvement.Indeed, Torstein Grotnes statements are provocative, but I think,positively so. After all such an assumption of POSITIONS will naturallyoccur sooner or later in any forum for discourse. The appeal is simply that"we have now talked enough, so why don't we do something?". This is infacta natural question for any Scandinavian, where they are usually brought upin a tradition of bureaucratised but effective pragmatism. We should allrecognise a similar trait from Asbjorn Nordam, who seems unable tocomprehend why simple dictats of ...planning, setting up priorities,getting the money, getting the materials, getting the qualified personnel,and doing the work, seem to fail grossly in most of Africa. [You could alsohave noticed it in his frustration about the death of a Gambian brother ina Danish jail. It was genuine, I think, but hopelessly misdirected for aDane to ask for opinions about what to do from the victims of policebruatality, when all the answers he needed are in public court records,police files, immigration policies, records of law firms, human rightsgroups, the anti-immigrant lobby in the Danish folketinget (parliament),and the archives of militant pro-immigrant organisations!]At independence, most African governements, were hugely concerned withkeeping their inherited territories whole form the imminent threat ofincessant power struggles amongst so many national groupings. The securityconcerns of the state needed to be balanced against the territorialintegrity of the newly independent countries. Fear of political rivals(mainly imagined or real ethnic adversaries), and the need to maintain asemblance of stability meant that the state assumed overwhelming power,eventually becoming incredibly authoritarian: trampling on democraticfreedoms and humam rights enshrined in constitutions they were signatoriesto, and controlling all vital economic activity. Some employed what becameknown as ethnic arithmetic, distributing governemental authority on thebasis of ethnicity as a way of dousing discontent. The state bacame solemanager in organising distribution, allocating resources, and determiningincome. This was no socialism; and their is nothing scientific about it.There were certainly other reasons why state control was deemed necessaryin almost all of post-independent Africa, such as bringing Africans intoeconomic activity they were denied for so long, and that only the state hadthe organisational and technical capacity to run the economy.The result was a concentration of economic power in the hands ofpoliticians who were almost exclusively non-bourgeois. Qualities, such asthrift, hard work, punctuality, and rational capitalist planning werenothing they eschewed. They threw the profit motive out the window, and soby definition, appointments as heads of parastatals, SOEs (State-ownedenterprises), heads of departments, hospital board memberships, heads ofcustoms, and national airlines all became POLITICAL APPOINTMENTS. They weregiven to the minister's ethnic brethren, his nephews, the relatives ofwives, and distant cousins. Not even appointments to universities were freefrom this long arm of the state bureaucracy. [Ali Mazrui gave an account ofhow a sister of his simply implored him to admit her son to a course forwhich he was apparently unqualified]. The old feudal social order thatcolonialism was to break simply resurfaced, more refined and sophisticated.The players are only this time looking smarter, some flying in suits andties even on very warm Sundays. This was the new Africa taking its place inthe world : The rest is Pa Musa Jallow's story: oversized bureaucracies,unqualified staff, workers without jobs to do idling by in emptyworkshops, parastatals which fail flatly, income tax that is nevercollected, passports that are sold to foreigners, and salaries paid toshadows; batteries of experts whose projects always fail, bank loans dishedout to playboys without collaterals, stores and magazines whose contentsescape into thin air. (You must all remember the Gambia Commercial and Dev.Bank, PWD, CooPs, GPA, RDP, Jaahali Paacharr Project, Civil Aviation,etc.Etc.Here social relations are based not on production, but on loyaltyof another kind. This is feudalism in modern Africa.(Well, I propose to end this much later today, so please bear with me for awhile?)Momodou SidibehFrån: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListÄmne: RE: LA-LA-LADatum: den 6 augusti 1997 15:56Well,I can't tell you, Mr.Grotnes how absolutely right you are;Gambiaindeed,cannot go anywhere without us.But without going into unnecessarydetails,I want to inform you that I am very seriously thinking about comingback.And again,what else should I say except:Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss! Momodou





Denmark

10380 Posts Posted - 01 Aug 2021 : 14:24:58

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 05 ÔÚÈÇä, 1997 22:31

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: LA-LA-LA



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I am

wondering why a question about a word

(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concerned

answers while

straight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that will

decide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterested

questions(exept a toubab or two)?!



Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deep

down

that whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!



Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgeble

Gambians abroad start what we

are doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure to

Gambians in The Gambia, or any other important

pioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributing

it to the different schools?!

Why not just do something, like we did?

How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what you

say should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's like

shouting in deep space!



About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with a

customerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).

Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/cars

to finance a small company in The Gambia?!?

Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing these

services in this country?



I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chance

to state that if there was any time to get Gambia

going up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!



So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?



Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for some

hours at the best!).

If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.

In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.



How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down and

introducing some good ideas and standards.

I know the private sector would be happy about it!

Even more important would be to start changing the political

environment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants Pa

Musa is talking about...



And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the good

work DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU should

be down here doing some good work?!?



Yours truly,

For The Gambia

Torstein Grotnes

Commit enterprises Ltd.











----------





There have been many issues raised so far on the ideas of language in

Gambia and I still have many e-mails laft to read but hee is a

clarification or too of my ideas.



When I raised the question of Fula as a national language, it was in

addition to Mandinak and Wolof and was just a semi-joking question. As

for why I am interested in Fula, I lived with a Fula family and I could

only speak Mandinka. I wanted to speak with many of the women who were

mono-lingual (meaning they only spoke one language) and I truly loved the

sound of the language. My husband is also Fula although I met him after

I had been there a while.



I believe creating a separate language might be interesting but a waste

of time if the intent is to have people speak it. English is most

practical for communicating with the most people outside Gambia and

people cannot be forced to change their language... languages have lives

of their own.



Peace Corps is a US government-sponsored program which send volunteers

all over the world with the purpose of sharing information and/or

technology. Peace Corps volunteers are often people who have recently

graduated from college although there are more and more "older"

volunteers who have specialized skills in different areas. Countries

request volunteers in areas they deem desireable. I think in Gambia now

they are mostly science teachers in the secondary and high schools and

maybe nurses (also foresters). Peace Corps volunteers are encouraged to

get to know the languages of their host countries with the idea that they

can better do something. Peace Corps volunteers usually get more then

they give in terms of learning languages and cultures. Anyway, Peace

Corps has extensive materials to teach languages and cultures. But I

found a lot of literacy materials produced for Gambians which there.

These were written by government agencies (Gambian) and missionary NGO's.



Susan



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)









----------

>> From:

>> Abdou, you wrote:



>> Hi Torstein and co out there,

>>

>> I take it that moving to the Gambia to establish a business wasn't done

>> purely on humanitarian grounds......



> Abdou, my sentiments exactly.....they pretend they are doing us a favor

> whereas deep down beneath their masks, they are actually profiteering

from

> our ignorance.

>

> We can't blame though but I think what they should be boasting about is

not

> about leaving six figure salaries at home but adventuring to invest in a

> continent to benefit all the people of that continent. I have yet to see

that

> commitment, however. Most of them will go in, make their profits and go

out

> before you even know it. As you said, this is why we need long term long

term

> "direct investments".

>

> -Sal



Just a short comment in addition to my brother Jorn;



(About "boosting" se my reply to Abdou Bobb.)



On your other comments, the day that we break even in our company will be a

happy one.

Status as of 1.august is currently -(minus) 85000 Dalasis, and we hope! to

be reaching the magic

0 number by the middle of 1998. (in shalla- (Apol.for inncorr.spelling))

We do not have a mobile phone and a Mercedes like some new Gambian

"yuppies" seem to enjoy.

We run a used Mitsubishi van, and live in the same house as we work to keep

expenses down.



Regards,

Torstein

Commit



>Abdou, my sentiments exactly.....they pretend they are doing us a favor

>whereas deep down beneath their masks, they are actually profiteering from

>our ignorance.



:-) not profiteering a lot yet, anyway...although ignorance is rife here, not least

because most non-ignorant Gambians prefer to stay away...? But it must be

a comforting thought, that all business is bad business because it is all

about making money. A common thought too, here.



Deep down, beneath my mask, I have fun here, something I would not have had

to the same extent in my Norwegian job. On the other hand, the feeling of doing

something genuinely useful for a country I tend to like does enter into it.



It is no problem to find people, Toubabs especially, who profits from the state

this area of the world is in. But I believe we are pretty unique in that we have

moved here (instead of working as consultants at exorbitant salaries) and

that we are starting small with the goal of make something with staying power.



I do not believe in big projects, I think they have proven their inadequacy time

and time again. It is like planting huge trees, and not seeing why they die

shortly after the experts have left them there to fend for themselves. We try to

plant a small tree (indeed a seed (couldn't resist)) and help it to grow by

committing ourself (we did not leave cars, houses or other belongings behind -

the company shares is now our entire fortune)



If this is not a long term direct investment I don't know what is. To bring in

huge amounts of money and just spread it 'round will in my opinion be as

useful as pouring water directly on the Gambian sand. I.e. it will quickly

evaporate and drain away, without lasting improvement.



>continent to benefit all the people of that continent. I have yet to see that



Of course we'd not do it if we didn't want it, and I don't think my brother wanted

to emphasis our "kindness" or "non-selfishness". I do think his mail was a

very good "wake-up" call for the list...



Why always talking about the continent? I never tried to benefit the African

continent, it slightly on the large size for me. Anyway, we hope to prove

our commitment, not to you but to our customers. The Internet is not

going away, so you'll be able to connect to

to time. Of course it is to early to tell if this "tree" will live, but if it does

not it will not be because we cut it for profit.



By the way, in addition to fighting for economic justice (and equal respect

for skills) what about some intellectuals fighting on the barricades in

The Gambia for the new-born democracy? (I am choosing to regard the

Jawara period as a autocracy - I always thought that when a man has his

face on the money he should be considered the King). The latest

developments here has not been encouraging, the lower ranks of the

military is obviously not happy to leave the police, courts and government

to their job. Is this not a reason for concern? How about not being _able_

to return to the Gambia some time in the future?



Just my 5 cents (more like $5 maybe) worth



Joern

Commit





On Wed, 6 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:



> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

> (

>

>

> Actually, the Presidents office has Internet connection I have heard, but I

> do not have

> their e-mail address. Maybe you can ask Mr.S.Sawo what their address is?!

> We are trying to connect some government institutions to the e-mail, but

> things do take

> time in those areas.

> Foroyaa is also publishing extracts from Gambia-L in their weekly paper,

> George/Observer

> is reading Gambia-L and will hopefully print interesting articles from the

> Diaspora when our

> mail setup is complete.



this I did not know and it will be awesome (as the Canadians say

instead of great) if some of the ideas on this list could be read at home.



> > Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.

> > And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether they

> > will succeed or not remains to be seen.

>

> Maybe it is easier to make it at home, if there was more people doing it?!



This is true. I guess what's left is to try and convince people

that change will occur if many of us go home.



And by the way, if your company is helping the country, then I'ld like to

say thank you and as Bass always says : keep up the good work down there!!

Ancha.



Mr. Sidibeh,



Although I sometimes disagree with your idea of African feudalism, I

have nothing for you this time but praise. As our common saying goes,

'keep up the good work down there' (laugh).



Lamin.



Hi folks,

I am replying to Malanding's posting as a Co-Manager of Gambia-l

and do not wish to represent the GambiaNet board in any way (even though I

am a member).

There are two reasons for the separation of Gambia-l and GambiaNet:

Firstly, Gambia-l is, thanks to Tony Loum, being run from a server

owned by the University of Washington. So we cannot, for example,

legally charge for membership to Gambia-l. It would also be inappropriate

to use the list for anything but for mailing list purposes. As it is, we

nearing the point of outgrowing the server as our archive is close to 8

gigabytes of correpondence (-: .

The second reason for the separation is technical. The list

server cannot be configured to perform any sophisticated operations and

retrieving data is cumbersome and taxing. With a web server, we can

increase our audience and offer more advanced services.

-Abdou.



Malanding Jaiteh wrote so: "

A final note on the issue. The board of Directors of GambiaNet must

review their position on keeping Gambia-L and GambiaNet separate. I do

not know the technical details regarding hosting the mailing list and

web site together so I do not know what is involved I believe the

decision is managerial. But do we have

all the time and all the space at Gambia-L's presently hosted? What

would it mean for us to be independent in the future. "









Lamin Drammeh wrote:



> Fellows,

>

> I am puzzled by this flow of words from some members on what Torstein

> wrote about Gambians going home and taking their rightful place. Well,

> i cannot speak for him, but I think some of us are over-reacting,

> perhaps because he touched on our raw nerve--he simply spoke the

> unspoken. And let us not fool ourselves. None from without is going

> to clear our domestic mess for us. There can never be a conducive

> environment in the Gambia while the cream of its sons and daughters

> remain away in countries we keep on lambasting for our woes. Waiting

> for that day when home will be sweet home may then be elusive.



Maybe so...but here we go again....now we have to hear it from the one

whose delusive friends are the "push-button" of his ideas. You do have a

right to your opinions though.



As was mentioned before by some normal people, we must not impose on

people what we don't understand. If we want to go home and help rebuild

our country, we will be more than blessed to do so. But to explicitly

bother people is an ummeasurable burden that we cannot commpletely

comprehend without resolving to immediate repercussions.



To begin with, I would tell you boldly, that I am a businessman who has

done every type of business in the Gambia. From the streets of Banjul to

the "Loumos" in the villages of Kiang and Fulladu in the rural areas, I

have traveled a long way to build a foundation of my stance in the area of

business in the Gambia. Nobody wants to do business in Gambia more than

me, but I have been there and seen the results of a government that has

become too greedy. My associates were arrested and jailed for importing

comodities that the government also imported. Now you tell why any

government would venture into a business adventure.



Let's understand that many of us on this List are older people who want

nothing more than an economically respectable Gambia but we are also out

on a mission to accomplish specific goals. Just as the hustler in Japan is

trying to make a living, the student in Alaska is getting an education for

a better tomorrow. These two people have the same ultimate goals in that

they are seeking to fufill the same life style, but they may have to take

seperate routes to reach the same destination.



In short, all I am saying is *STOP IMPOSING ON PEOPLE* about going home.

If you want to go home, no one is stopping you. If you want to set up a

damn business, the country is all yours! No one forced you to leave your

country in the first place and therefore you shouldn't be forced to go

back either. I can assure you that when the time comes, you will not be

the last to know.



Those who constantly bring up the topic of going back home to rebuild the

country seem to *NOT* understand the real reasons why most people do not

think it is the right time yet. Consider for example, a 21 year old boy

who left his country almost 10 years ago in search of wealth or education.

This kid had to adjust to unweary conditions of leaving the only family he

knows behind. In due process, he becomes a part of another culture that

differs vigorously from his own. Every day he wishes that he were closer

to his mum and dad and family of 10 to 20 people. But he knows that his

family desperately depends on him for financial support.



In most cases he is tied up doing odd jobs at differnt lenghts just to

make a living. While in the Gambia, he couldn't even cater for his own

draws. Now, then comes the time when he is getting paid despite what he

does. He is nothing but a lonely and overworked hustler who understands

the meaning of survival at its worst. Every day he reminds himself that

the greatest place on this earth, his family home, is where he will

eventually end up but he realizes that he cannot go back empty handed.



Now then *IMPOSERS*, how could undermine the essence of family ties by

thinking that this kid does not want to go home? Of course he has not lost

what reality is all about. Over and over again, he reminds himself that he

is on a mission unaccomplished. As I travel to different states especially

in the US, I come accross this kid. Sometimes he is a very intelligent

person who has succesfully completed a degree or two. As I talk to him, I

begin to understand the nature of uncertainty. For the unfortunate kid who

failed to indulge in higher learning, he has reponsiblity up to his neck.

In most cases he has a wife or two at home and still has the nerve to have

to think about women, despite working two or more non-technical jobs just

to make an honest living.



Now let me see you stand up and guarantee this kid that his family will

not hunt for food residue from his neighbours if he goes back. Let me see

what kind of job you are going to offer this kid so as to be able to live

a corrupt-free life. Better yet, show him how he can get a guranteed bank

loan to start his own business from a bank whose interest rates are as

high as Mt. Kilimajaro. If you can do this, then I assure you, the

doctors, professors, engineers and skilled Gambian workers abroad will

have something to think about for their homeland.



Peace,

-Sal









I really believe in what you stated. Anyone who wants to go back can

just do so without bordering others.

No one sent us abroad, so it should be up to each and everyone to go

back when ever he or she wants.

I do not understand why this should be a big topic or issue even.



Regards Ras...



>

> As was mentioned before by some normal people, we must not impose on

> people what we don't understand. If we want to go home and help

> rebuild

> our country, we will be more than blessed to do so. But to explicitly

> bother people is an ummeasurable burden that we cannot commpletely

> comprehend without resolving to immediate repercussions.

>

> To begin with, I would tell you boldly, that I am a businessman who

> has

> done every type of business in the Gambia. From the streets of Banjul

> to

> the "Loumos" in the villages of Kiang and Fulladu in the rural areas,

> I

> have traveled a long way to build a foundation of my stance in the

> area of

> business in the Gambia. Nobody wants to do business in Gambia more

> than

> me, but I have been there and seen the results of a government that

> has

> become too greedy. My associates were arrested and jailed for

> importing

> comodities that the government also imported. Now you tell why any

> government would venture into a business adventure.

>

> Let's understand that many of us on this List are older people who

> want

> nothing more than an economically respectable Gambia but we are also

> out

> on a mission to accomplish specific goals. Just as the hustler in

> Japan is

> trying to make a living, the student in Alaska is getting an education

> for

> a better tomorrow. These two people have the same ultimate goals in

> that

> they are seeking to fufill the same life style, but they may have to

> take

> seperate routes to reach the same destination.

>

> In short, all I am saying is *STOP IMPOSING ON PEOPLE* about going

> home.

> If you want to go home, no one is stopping you. If you want to set up

> a

> damn business, the country is all yours! No one forced you to leave

> your

> country in the first place and therefore you shouldn't be forced to go

> back either. I can assure you that when the time comes, you will not

> be

> the last to know.

>

> Those who constantly bring up the topic of going back home to rebuild

> the

> country seem to *NOT* understand the real reasons why most people do

> not

> think it is the right time yet. Consider for example, a 21 year old

> boy

> who left his country almost 10 years ago in search of wealth or

> education.

> This kid had to adjust to unweary conditions of leaving the only

> family he

> knows behind. In due process, he becomes a part of another culture

> that

> differs vigorously from his own. Every day he wishes that he were

> closer

> to his mum and dad and family of 10 to 20 people. But he knows that

> his

> family desperately depends on him for financial support.

>

> In most cases he is tied up doing odd jobs at differnt lenghts just to

> make a living. While in the Gambia, he couldn't even cater for his own

> draws. Now, then comes the time when he is getting paid despite what

> he

> does. He is nothing but a lonely and overworked hustler who

> understands

> the meaning of survival at its worst. Every day he reminds himself

> that

> the greatest place on this earth, his family home, is where he will

> eventually end up but he realizes that he cannot go back empty handed.

>

>

> Now then *IMPOSERS*, how could undermine the essence of family ties by

> thinking that this kid does not want to go home? Of course he has not

> lost

> what reality is all about. Over and over again, he reminds himself

> that he

> is on a mission unaccomplished. As I travel to different states

> especially

> in the US, I come accross this kid. Sometimes he is a very intelligent

> person who has succesfully completed a degree or two. As I talk to

> him, I

> begin to understand the nature of uncertainty. For the unfortunate kid

> who

> failed to indulge in higher learning, he has reponsiblity up to his

> neck.

> In most cases he has a wife or two at home and still has the nerve to

> have

> to think about women, despite working two or more non-technical jobs

> just

> to make an honest living.

>

> Now let me see you stand up and guarantee this kid that his family

> will

> not hunt for food residue from his neighbours if he goes back. Let me

> see

> what kind of job you are going to offer this kid so as to be able to

> live

> a corrupt-free life. Better yet, show him how he can get a guranteed

> bank

> loan to start his own business from a bank whose interest rates are as

> high as Mt. Kilimajaro. If you can do this, then I assure you, the

> doctors, professors, engineers and skilled Gambian workers abroad will

> have something to think about for their homeland.

>

> Peace,

> -Sal

>

>



Gambia-l,

I would like to recommend " BLACK AFRICA: The Economic and

Cultural Basis for a Federated State." By Cheikh Anta Diop, to any

one interested in how linguistic unification is possible.



I sent a personal message to Mr. Baldeh asking him if he thinks that

the great Cheikh Anta Diop thought like a European and I am

still waiting for his answer.



On 1 Aug 97 at 15:02, O BALDEH wrote:

> MOMODOU you are in Europe but you are not a

>EUROPEAN. So when you are asked about our national language you

>should go back to the african context and answer the question do not

>answer it while thinking in the european way!



Mr. Baldeh, Cheikh Anta Diop even went further to demonstrate that

...."in due time it will be possible appropriately to choose one of

the major African tongues and promote it to the level of sole

governmental and cultural language for the entire continent..."



He further mentions ".. The choice of such a language will have to be

made by a competent interterritorial commission imbued with deep

patriotic feeling foreswearing any hidden chauvinism.."



He also talked about the choice of Language on a Local scale in the

Framework of a given Territory.



As I said before, I am not a linguist but one who is curios.



I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as

the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken

world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one

of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?





Susan, thanks for explaining to Mr. Baldeh the meaning of "Peace

corps".



Momodou Camara







*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Salifu,



Thanks for your 'efforts'.



Lamin.



Camara, Momodou wrote:



> Mr. Baldeh, Cheikh Anta Diop even went further to demonstrate that

> ..."in due time it will be possible appropriately to choose one of

> the major African tongues and promote it to the level of sole

> governmental and cultural language for the entire continent..."

>

> He further mentions ".. The choice of such a language will have to be

> made by a competent interterritorial commission imbued with deep

> patriotic feeling foreswearing any hidden chauvinism.."

>

> He also talked about the choice of Language on a Local scale in the

> Framework of a given Territory.



Momodou, I agree that Diop was an authority in Africans, that is African

history, culture, society, etc., but he was not THE authority.



While I believe his vision was appropriate and ideal, I don't think it

has been or will be feasible in the foreseeable future for reasons that

have already been mentioned by others here.



> I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as

> the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken

> world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one

> of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?



As the one who suggested this I think it would be appropriate for me to

respond here. My argument was not that English is spoken world wide

therefore it should be the Gambian language. The logic I was trying to

express towards English is that based on our current situation, English

is most feasible as a national language or as the singe most widely

spoken language. In addition, such a move could have other positive

effects.



On a similar note, you also touch on something that helps on a point I

only slightly eluded to previously. One of the positive effects of

building English as the national language, spoken by all and not just an

official language, is that it would have the most unifying effect.



Even if any of the non-English national languages were written ones

that could be learned and read without knowledge of a western language,

should one of them be used in this forum I'm sure that there are many

that would not be capable of participating in these discussions. I'm

also sure that there would be those, multilingual, who would

deliberately boycott this forum simply because one national language was

being used instead of another.



I would like to caution though that I would not advocate having English

outright replace any language because the negative consequences of such

a replacement would definitely have a detrimental effect on our

cultures.



All the same, as I said earlier, the idea of building a national

language, probably not creating one, is good and I believe it will be

necessary in the capacity and nation building process of our country.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



Badara Joof wrote:

>

> I really believe in what you stated. Anyone who wants to go back can

> just do so without bordering others.

> No one sent us abroad, so it should be up to each and everyone to go

> back when ever he or she wants.

> I do not understand why this should be a big topic or issue even.



I don't think anyone is forcing, or for that matter CAN force anyone to

go back home.



The originator of this message, this "push" to return home, seemed to be

focusing his remarks on those who have been addressing, complaining and

debating the problems that exist in The Gambia. As I saw it, he was

basically saying that those abroad who are complaining about the

situation should return and do something about it or not say anything

about it at all. A sort of "put up or shut up", if you will. While his

approach and language was slightly aggressive, especially for a

foreigner ( I think he understands this ;-), I think it was intentional

and, as can be seen from the response, quite effective.



There are those who do not complain about the situation back home, (or)

may not even really care, and are quite comfortable or content abroad.

These individuals did not seem to be the target the of his words.



I believe this is a worthy debate (when it stays above the personal and

attack level). From what I see, there are those who concur the

originator's (Mr, Torsten's, I believe) message but the many who are

opposed to it have made some solid refuting arguments by citing how

difficult repatriation can be. This is a positive discussion because

now we can start debating, after reaching some sort of consensus on

these "difficulties", what needs to change and, more importantly, how

these changes can occur.



What do you say?



Latir Gheran



Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



> only slightly eluded to previously. One of the positive effects of

^

should be "alluded"



- Latir Gheran



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Lamin & fellows,

i started this discourse because it is pertinent and for once i wanted to

bring a real human dimension..i am glad someone other than I made this

point..i hate to be patronizing and i do not suffer any leader complex but

let us stick to the issues..I am advocating more opening..access and

opportunity..choice for our people ..nobody has ever denied our

potential..we need to access this potential..and anyone that can assist is

welcome..including the hard earned dollars, pounds, kronas. guilders

etc..of our folks abroad or the sojourners in our midst..

thanks for a great contribution.

In the 3 years since I came home from the U.S. thanks to Torstein & co..I

can communicate with all of you..at D200 a month flat..($20) i have this

facility..I would have paid D500 to be in touch with the world..and on this

revolution

so I am particularly grateful that they chose to invest here..

I still contend if we are availed the choice we can do the rest

>

pmj



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Folks,

Bass, Ancha,Absjorn, Andrea, Lamin, Tors, Nenneh & Everyone,



I want to express my appreciation for your kind support. I came home 3

years ago and it has been very educating..I do not think that we all have

to come home..but we all have to be concerned..and that has been amply

demonstrated..what I am going through is not UNIQUE..I appreciate that any

or all change has a price tag..

Tors..knows how it feels when a CIVIL SERVANT slams the door in your

face..for no other reason but the INTOXICATING power..this is what has to

change..POWER goes with RESPONSIBILITY..Like ANCHA said..I hope and believe

that when our A-TEAM generation finally takes over..this will CHANGE..I

suspect so but I also know that then there will be different CHALLENGES..I

believe in the power of the INDIVIDUAL to change things..if enough PEOPLE

say NO..there will be changes..but UTMOST let us agree to disagree..may the

best IDEA win the day..we all benefit when the Best or should I say BETTER

IDEA prevails..

Thanks for all the MORAL SUPPORT..Keep up the GOOD work UP there..it is two

sides of a COIN..the day the AFRICAN or the BLACK MAN or WOMAN..GETS THE

RESPECT HE or SHE deserves as a HUMAN is the DAY that HUMANKIND will have

transcended to a SUPERIOR LEVEL..in a funny way i believe we are the

CONSCIENCE of HUMANITY by our HISTORY..but OUR STORY is NOT LIMITED TO

US..we are an INTEGRAL PART of HUMANKIND and we can never divorce

ourselves..

I do not blame the SYSTEM..it is erected and sustained by Humans and can

and will be changed by us..



Let us all resolve to continue the FIGHT in all our own ways..it is our

world..EVERY SINGLE LIFE THAT IS IMPROVED OR IMPROVES IS ONE LESS WE HAVE

TO

WORRY ABOUT BETTERING. ..THIS INCLUDES OUR OWN LIVES..it is the journey of

a thousand MILES and the one

and every SINGLE STEP..is equally important

Thanks everyone again & peace

Pmj



Does it mean that man cannot complain or debate the problems that exist

in The Gambia without being there (going back).

No, I do not think so, even that we live abroad, Gambia is still in our

hearts and will stay there the whole time.

People love their country in this case The Gambia, that's the reason

why they are very concerned.

Not only Gambians at home contribute to the development of country.

Think of Gambians abroad how helpful they are to their families.



Of course it is a worthy debate, but no one should be forced to return

back home.



Ras..



On 7 Aug 97 at 5:55, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

>

> > I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as

> > the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken

> > world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one

> > of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?

>

> As the one who suggested this I think it would be appropriate for me

> to respond here. My argument was not that English is spoken world

> wide therefore it should be the Gambian language. The logic I was

> trying to express towards English is that based on our current

> situation, English is most feasible as a national language or as the

> singe most widely spoken language. In addition, such a move could

> have other positive effects.

>

> On a similar note, you also touch on something that helps on a point

> I only slightly eluded to previously. One of the positive effects

> of building English as the national language, spoken by all and not

> just an official language, is that it would have the most unifying

> effect.

>

> Even if any of the non-English national languages were written ones

> that could be learned and read without knowledge of a western

> language, should one of them be used in this forum I'm sure that

> there are many that would not be capable of participating in these

> discussions. I'm also sure that there would be those, multilingual,

> who would deliberately boycott this forum simply because one

> national language was being used instead of another.



Lat, I am not saying that we should change the language of

communication in this forum. I think am too old to start learning a

new artificial language. I was just assuming that we

could as well have been communicating in a Gambian National Language

which is not English if we had one. I know quite well that that is

not possible with us but perhaps our grand children in .....years

time! There is a mailing list (Swahili-L) some where in cyberspace,

where the language of communication is Swahili.





>

> I would like to caution though that I would not advocate having

> English outright replace any language because the negative

> consequences of such a replacement would definitely have a

> detrimental effect on our cultures.

>

> All the same, as I said earlier, the idea of building a national

> language, probably not creating one, is good and I believe it will

> be necessary in the capacity and nation building process of our

> country.

>

I agree!



I have already been convinced that creating an artificial language

would be a waste of time.



Momodou Camara







> On your other comments, the day that we break even in our company will be a

> happy one.

> Status as of 1.august is currently -(minus) 85000 Dalasis, and we hope! to

> be reaching the magic

> 0 number by the middle of 1998. (in shalla- (Apol.for inncorr.spelling))

> We do not have a mobile phone and a Mercedes like some new Gambian

> "yuppies" seem to enjoy.

> We run a used Mitsubishi van, and live in the same house as we work to keep

> expenses down.

>

> Regards,

> Torstein

> Commit

>



Torstein,



What exactly do you mean by your statement "some new Gambian yuppies"? I

may be overeacting but I personally find this statement to be deragatory.

I also think you seem to be contradicting yourself. Here you go,

'name-calling' young Gambian Entreprenaurs who decided to go and work

hard, legitimately for their country. Isn't this what a lot of people in

this list are propaganding? Instead of looking at the material gains they

have, why not focus on their initiative and input. Attitudes like this

are the reason many Gambians decide to take their business elsewhere

because once they start reaping the benefits of their investment, a lot of

people start raising eyebrows about how 'large they are living.' I don't

think you're unique because most Gambians think the same way. When

foreigners with businesses acquire a mobile phone and a mercedes, no one

questions it, but no, Gambians (especially young ones) are just not

supposed to act that way even if they work damn hard for it!



Please stop the name calling on hard working Gambians who are just trying

to earn the same respect that their foreign counterparts have in their own

country.



Isatou







Peace unto you all

Brothers and sisters,

Let's keep up the good communication we have started and avoid any

distractions that are coming.

I have noticed some discussions about the difference between Gambia -net

and Gambia-L .The name does not matter . What matters is that there is a

healthy exchange of ideas and constructive criticisms . Lets have a

descent debate without insulting each other . We must learn to respect

other people's opinions and achievements without being too critical or

negative.

There is always room for improvement but if there are too many chiefs and

no Indians , the result will be obvious.-Defeat and loss of power to the

opposite side.



By the way

Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

Let's smell the coffee and wake up

Peace

Can TORSTEIN tell us who he really is??

Let him reintroduce himself to us or let Gambia-l resubmit what he

originally sent if he actually did before.

We need to find out a little bit more about this potential cancer !!

> On your other comments, the day that we break even in our company will

be a

> happy one.

> Status as of 1.august is currently -(minus) 85000 Dalasis, and we hope!

to

> be reaching the magic

> 0 number by the middle of 1998. (in shalla- (Apol.for

inncorr.spelling))

> We do not have a mobile phone and a Mercedes like some new Gambian

> "yuppies" seem to enjoy.

> We run a used Mitsubishi van, and live in the same house as we work to

keep

> expenses down.

>

> Regards,

> Torstein

> Commit

>



Torstein,



What exactly do you mean by your statement "some new Gambian yuppies"? I

may be overeacting but I personally find this statement to be deragatory.

I also think you seem to be contradicting yourself. Here you go,

'name-calling' young Gambian Entreprenaurs who decided to go and work

hard, legitimately for their country. Isn't this what a lot of people in

this list are propaganding? Instead of looking at the material gains they

have, why not focus on their initiative and input. Attitudes like this

are the reason many Gambians decide to take their business elsewhere

because once they start reaping the benefits of their investment, a lot

of

people start raising eyebrows about how 'large they are living.' I don't

think you're unique because most Gambians think the same way. When

foreigners with businesses acquire a mobile phone and a mercedes, no one

questions it, but no, Gambians (especially young ones) are just not

supposed to act that way even if they work damn hard for it!



Please stop the name calling on hard working Gambians who are just trying

to earn the same respect that their foreign counterparts have in their

own

country.



Isatou











>

>By the way

>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

>Let's smell the coffee and wake up

IS this a problem,



I feel it is not be... People helping other people

or working together should be a goal for the earth's community,

Dave Gilden



*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm







Dave

That is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarks that

creates disunity amongst us.

We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonial

days in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tactics

similar to Torstein words and actions.

Peace

hg



Instead of using the natural resources to build the Nation it seems

all of it is going to be spent on weapons and Merceneries.



Peace

Momodou Camara



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------



Merceneries eye Sierra Leone



Vancouver company helps ousted government

plot countercoup in the land of diamonds



Friday, August 1, 1997

By Allan Robinson, Karen Howlett and Madelaine Drohan



BY ALLAN ROBINSON,Toronto

KAREN HOWLETT,Toronto

MADELAINE DROHAN,London

The Globe and Mail

Members of the ousted government of diamond-rich Sierra Leone are

considering a countercoup to regain power with the help of a group of

mercenaries and the support of a private Vancouver company, according

to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.



The latest coup in strife-torn Sierra Leone caused development of its

rich natural resources to come to a halt as Western mining companies

and their employees fled the violence. Now in the midst of that

national tragedy, business people are trying to find ways to profit

from the chaos, curry favour with the government-in-exile and take

steps to recapture the business opportunities lost because of the

coup.



The documents show the crisis has brought together a minister of the

government-in-exile hoping to regain power, a Thai banker on the

lookout for new business opportunities and a mercenary group whose

principals already have commercial interests in Sierra Leone and may

be seeking more. All of them have something to gain from a successful

countercoup.



Tim Spicer, head of the London military consultancy Sandline

International, met Rakesh Saxena, head of Tidewater Management Corp.,

in Vancouver last weekend to discuss the situation in Sierra Leone. It

was not clear whether any representatives of the Sierra Leone

government have met with the Sandline officials.



Mr. Saxena is a former Thai bank official, who is fighting extradition

to Thailand. He is currently living in Canada and conducts his

business operations from here.



Ousted president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah is desperate for help after his

democratically elected government was toppled in a military coup on

May 25. Ministers from neighbouring countries are negotiating with the

coup leaders to try to persuade them to hand back power but have been

unsuccessful so far. With no international offer of military

assistance to restore the government, hiring mercenaries appears to

have become an option. Mr. Kabbah denied any personal knowledge or

involvement in a countercoup when he was reached this week in Guinea.



Mr. Spicer is a career soldier who spent 20 years in the British army

before joining Sandline, a military-consulting firm that works hand in

glove with the mercenary group Executive Outcomes. Sandline sells

military expertise to governments and organizes the purchase of

equipment and the hiring of soldiers for a fee. Sandline's chairman is

Tony Buckingham, a London businessman with extensive mining interests

in Africa. He is also the major shareholder of DiamondWorks Ltd., a

Vancouver company with diamond properties in Sierra Leone and Angola.



Mr. Spicer last hit the news when a Sandline military expedition in

Papua New Guinea went disastrously wrong. The mission, to secure a

copper mine on the island of Bougainville, bears some similarity to

what has been proposed in Sierra Leone. When shown copies of

correspondence between himself and Mr. Saxena outlining plans for

Sandline operations in Sierra Leone, Mr. Spicer refused to comment.



Mr. Saxena, an Indian citizen, is looking to expand his operations in

West Africa, where he already has a bauxite concession. He also hit

the news last year because of financial problems that hit one of

Thailand's largest banks. The Thai authorities are seeking to

extradite him from Canada to face charges of colluding with executives

of the Bangkok Bank of Commerce and Saudi Arabian tycoon Adnan

Khashoggi to defraud the bank of about $65-million (U.S.). He is

resisting extradition and has launched defamation suits against the

Thai government.



But elsewhere, Mr. Saxena's business activities have not slowed down.

The documents obtained by The Globe show that Mr. Saxena asked Mr.

Spicer for a realistic appraisal of the situation in Sierra Leone by

the end of July. To that end, in mid-July Mr. Saxena arranged for the

payment of $70,000 in consultancy fees to Mr. Spicer for its

assessment, plus expenses.



"Our offer of assistance to the Sierra Leonean government is

undoubtedly motivated by our desire to establish and perhaps

consolidate our position in that part of the world," Mr. Saxena wrote

in a letter to Mr. Spicer.



On Monday, Mr. Saxena said his meeting with Mr. Spicer during the

weekend was held to consider overall security matters throughout

Africa in countries such as Liberia and Congo, where he has business

interests. He denied helping the Sierra Leonean government-in-exile,

saying that he was just looking at various options. He also denied any

government officials were present.



"When you are doing business you just have to assess all of the

options. I don't think anything has come of it. . . . We are not in

the business of politics," he said, denying any personal involvement

with the government-in-exile.



Yesterday, a spokesman for Mr. Saxena reiterated that Executive

Outcomes was hired as a consultant to provide a status report on

Sierra Leone's politics -- and potential resolutions of that situation

-- as well as on other countries. Mr. Saxena, who is well-connected

internationally, keeps in touch with diplomats and has millions of

dollars invested privately in Africa, he said.



In a separate document, Momodu Koroma, minister of presidential

affairs in the exiled government of Sierra Leone, outlined to Mr.

Saxena what was expected of Mr. Spicer's group. It would help train

militia groups in Sierra Leone known as the Kamajors to convert them

into an effective military force that could overthrow the coup

leaders, he said in the document.



The coup leaders come from the Sierra Leone military and the

Revolutionary United Front, a group of rebels who fought a guerrilla

war against the government that now finds itself in exile. The

Kamajors, most of whom are loyal to the ousted government, are

traditionally village huntsmen. They lack the military knowledge to

take on the army and the rebels, which is why they need training, arms

and ammunition.



Some Kamajors believe in the magic powers of certain shirts, which,

when worn, are supposed to have the ability to block bullets. Others

believe their magic is strong enough to prevent them from being blown

up when they step on land mines.



According to Mr. Koroma's letter to Mr. Saxena, the

government-in-exile now wants the help of the mercenaries to plan the

"strategy, logistics and training that would convert 40,000 militia

into an effective fighting force."



Reached in Guinea, Mr. Koroma said he knew nothing about the

countercoup plans.



Neither the United Nations nor the West African peace force headed by

Nigeria have stepped in to help restore Mr. Kabbah and his government

to power. Over the past two months, Sierra Leone has been plunged into

chaos. It faces an economic and humanitarian crisis as food supplies

dwindle and businesses remain shut. Mr. Kabbah is anxious to restore

order.



Mr. Kabbah said on Monday that he would not consider hiring

mercenaries. He denied any involvement in planning a countercoup, and

said that anyone in his government exploring this option would be

acting on his own. He added that his government-in-exile lacks the

funds for such a venture and prefers to rely on the help of other

governments.



"We have a military agreement with a country like Nigeria," he said.

"Why would we abandon that and go and hire somebody?"



In correspondence between Mr. Spicer and Mr. Saxena, Mr. Spicer says

his group has unique expertise and knowledge of Sierra Leone. In fact,

Executive Outcomes helped a previous government in the country by

providing training, helicopters and military forces. But when a peace

deal was finally negotiated, the rebels made it a condition that

Executive Outcomes leave the country.



Mr. Spicer's experience was not so positive in Papua New Guinea, where

he negotiated a contract with the government of Sir Julius Chan in

late 1996 to quell an insurrection on Bougainville. Sandline was

supposed to bring in a force of 1,200 soldiers to end the revolt on

Bougainville and regain control of one of the world's largest copper

mines. (The mine has been dormant since rebels took control of the

island in 1989.)



For nine years, the government of Papua New Guinea, a small island

nation north of Australia, battled rebels on Bougainville. Its

undertrained, ill-equipped army had little success; so, like

frustrated governments in Sierra Leone and Angola, Papua New Guinea

hired the mercenaries to help fight its war.



But news that the Papua New Guinea government had a contract with

mercenaries created a public and political uproar and the prime

minister was forced to resign. Sandline personnel in the country were

forced to leave, except Mr. Spicer. He was arrested and became a star

witness at a judicial inquiry into the affair. It became clear during

the inquiry that Sandline had a keen interest in gaining control of

some of Papua New Guinea's mineral wealth.



The inquiry, headed by Mr. Justice Warwick John Andrew of Australia,

looked into what Sandline had called "Project Contravene" and learned

that the mercenary group settled on a fee of $36-million, half of it

received in advance. During the negotiations, Mr. Spicer offered to

take payment in mineral concessions, including the possibility of

taking an interest in the Bougainville copper mine as payment for its

services.



At one point he told the Papua New Guinea government that his company

could form a joint venture with the government and the British mining

giant RTZ-CRA Group, which already has a big stake in the Bougainville

mine.



In his report, Judge Andrew said: "It was part of Sandline's agenda to

obtain an interest in the Bougainville mine."



The judge also said it was clear that Mr. Buckingham, Sandline's

chairman, and to some extent Mr. Spicer, controlled Sandline, along

with a third man, Michael Grunberg. Mr. Grunberg sits on the

DiamondWorks board along with Mr. Buckingham. The money was paid

through a Sandline account in Hong Kong. And the signing officers of

the account, where the $18-million was deposited, included Mr.

Buckingham and Eeben Barlow, who founded Executive Outcomes. Mr.

Barlow was chairman of Executive Outcomes until he stepped down last

week.



All of this might explain the interest of Sandline in securing a new

contract in mineral-rich Sierra Leone.



In his letter to Mr. Spicer, Tidewater's Mr. Saxena said that he

represented a group of companies that had investments in two

properties in Sierra Leone and he wanted a realistic appraisal of the

situation in the country.



The principals behind Sandline also have a continuing financial

interest in Sierra Leone through DiamondWorks, an exploration company

that has been associated with mining promoter Robert Friedland. Mr.

Friedland has only a small equity interest in the company. In

addition, two executives who work for him sit on the board and his

brother Eric is chairman.



But according to the documents obtained by The Globe, it is Mr.

Buckingham, and not Mr. Friedland, who is calling the shots at

DiamondWorks.



A DiamondWorks prospectus issued earlier this year said Mr. Buckingham

acted as an intermediary between Executive Outcomes and governments in

Africa needing military services. It has now become clear that he does

offer this service through Sandline.



DiamondWorks' Koidu mine in the Kono district was forced to close

after the May 25 military coup made operations dangerous. DiamondWorks

evacuated most of its staff, leaving the mine in the hands of security

guards from Lifeguard Ltd., an arm of Executive Outcomes that provides

security to private firms.



DiamondWorks has a total of six diamond concessions in Sierra Leone

and five in Angola, another country where Executive Outcomes has been

active.



DiamondWorks acquired its interest in the Koidu diamond mine in Sierra

Leone in October of 1996 by acquiring Branch Energy Ltd., an Isle of

Man registered company controlled by Mr. Buckingham. Branch was

granted the right to exploit the property under a 25-year lease issued

July 22, 1995. Branch was given the rights by a former Sierra Leonean

military government that predates the Kabbah government. There has

been speculation that this former military government gave Branch the

rights as part payment for the work done by Executive Outcomes.



Mr. Saxena of Tidewater Management also has his eye on these

Diamond Works properties. In a letter to Samir Patel, his

representative in West Africa, he said he thought DiamondWorks would

be prepared to part with most of them, with the possible exception of

Kono, although even here he said a deal might be possible.

Rakesh Saxena -- Resides in Vancouver. Faces extradition to

Thailand on charges relating to financially troubled Bangkok Bank

of Commerce. Attempting to expand his business interests in Sierra

Leone. Tim Spicer -- A former British military officer. Acts as

chief executive officer of Sandline International, a

military-consultancy company in London. Ahmed Tejan Kabbah --

Sierra Leone's president-in-exile after a coup. Resides in Guinea.

Tony Buckingham -- A London businessman. Chairman of Sandline

International.

Largest shareholder of DiamondWorks Ltd. of Vancouver. DiamondWorks

holds diamond properties in Sierra Leone.

Momodu Koroma -- Minister of presidential affairs for Sierra

Leone's government in exile.

Samir Patel -- Mr. Saxena's representative in West Africa. Offices

in Guinea and Liberia.





Copyright + 1997, The Globe and Mail Company

All rights reserved.



______________FWD END_______________________________





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA35C.2AAF9500

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Not only that,it is against our rules to hurl Racial Epithets at others =

simply because they say things that you don't want to hear.It must stop!



Regards Basss



----------

From: David Gilden[SMTP:

Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 13:09

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: People are People=20





>

>By the way

>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

>Let's smell the coffee and wake up

IS this a problem,



I feel it is not be... People helping other people

or working together should be a goal for the earth's community,

Dave Gilden



*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm=20











OK,

Sorry let's stop it

Sorry if anyone offended

hg



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 11:17 AM

To:

Subject: RE: People are People



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Not only that,it is against our rules to hurl Racial Epithets at others

simply because they say things that you don't want to hear.It must stop!



Regards Basss



----------

From: David Gilden[SMTP:

Sent: 07 ____{, 1997 13:09

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: People are People





>

>By the way

>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

>Let's smell the coffee and wake up

IS this a problem,



I feel it is not be... People helping other people

or working together should be a goal for the earth's community,

Dave Gilden



*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm

















I apologize for the oversight, Bass

Let us please close this and forget it happened.

Thanks

hg



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 11:17 AM

To:

Subject: RE: People are People



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Not only that,it is against our rules to hurl Racial Epithets at others

simply because they say things that you don't want to hear.It must stop!



Regards Basss



----------

From: David Gilden[SMTP:

Sent: 07 ____{, 1997 13:09

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: People are People





>

>By the way

>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

>Let's smell the coffee and wake up

IS this a problem,



I feel it is not be... People helping other people

or working together should be a goal for the earth's community,

Dave Gilden



*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm

















Good Afternoon,



Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you have

discussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mulling

over for quite some time and I hope that someone can help.



Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia?

On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a man

that apparently was some type of international investor. The man

(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. He

even went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a very

rich country. My first thought was that only a few people and not

the country would become very rich.



This was not the first time that I had heard this information. I

have learned piece mill from different individuals that there were

reserves of oil off of the coast.



Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, how

can the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization or

something that can manage this resource and disperse the funds

equally over the Gambia?



If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I know

there could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is one

of the things that makes the world go around. If this is true it

would be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mention

the jobs it would create.



Thanks and Take Care,



Laura Rader











This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)









----------

> From:

> As was mentioned before by some normal people, we must not impose on

> people what we don't understand.

>to explicitly

> bother people is an ummeasurable burden that we cannot commpletely

> comprehend without resolving to immediate repercussions.



Maybe you have to bother people, to get something happening?!



> To begin with, I would tell you boldly, that I am a businessman who has

> done every type of business in the Gambia.Nobody wants to do business in

> Gambia more than me, but I have been there and seen the results of a

government

> that has become too greedy. My associates were arrested and jailed for

importing

> comodities that the government also imported. Now you tell why any

> government would venture into a business adventure.



A question here, are you talking about the new or the old government?

The new government seems to try to change the private investment

environment

in a positive way. The main obstacle I see for private investments are the

corruption

environment inherited from the Jawara area.

Companies with "friends" are be able to import commodities at a fraction of

the cost

that a new company that goes "by the book"(meaning paying the full gov.tax)

are experiencing.



> Let's understand that many of us on this List are older people who want

> nothing more than an economically respectable Gambia but we are also out

> on a mission to accomplish specific goals.



!



> In short, all I am saying is *STOP IMPOSING ON PEOPLE* about going home.

> No one forced you to leave your

> country in the first place and therefore you shouldn't be forced to go

> back either.



Maybe a lot of people were "forced" to leave the country because of lack of

proper schools, jobs etc.?

A good thing would maybe then be if that same person now with resources and

knowledge comes back and

tries to change that.?! Just a thought..



> Those who constantly bring up the topic of going back home to rebuild the

> country seem to *NOT* understand the real reasons why most people do not

> think it is the right time yet. Consider for example, a 21 year old boy

> who left his country almost 10 years ago in search of wealth or

education....



Young people should do what their destiny tells them to do, I was more

thinking of

well established, two/three cars families with posh houses and highly

educated

persons that enjoy their regular cognac and thinks Bill Clinton is to soft

on drugs.

These people should wake up, (maybe even re-read the "roots" book that are

dusting down

in their showcase libraries?!)



> Over and over again, he reminds himself that he

> is on a mission unaccomplished.



I just don't believe in the "worried Gambian kid" picture you are talking

about.

Most young Gambians abroad I have been talking with has a clear view of

what they are doing and a full of optimism on how to go about it.



> For the unfortunate kid who

> failed to indulge in higher learning, he has reponsiblity up to his neck.



> In most cases he has a wife or two at home and still has the nerve to

have

> to think about women, despite working two or more non-technical jobs just

> to make an honest living.



One or two wives??? How about getting your priorities right, then?

Do you have to be married just because your a Gambian aged over 21???

If you can't afford it in my country, there is a simple answer to marriage.

Wait until both of you have the economic backbone to give your kids the

security

they need!

I really think there is some miles to go for the Male and Female Gambians

to see

that ten kids might not be the perfect conditions, when the wife(s) demands

a new

D1000 dress every month and the over-all income in the family is something

like

D3-4000 a month!



> Now let me see you stand up and guarantee this kid that his family will

> not hunt for food residue from his neighbours if he goes back. Let me see

> what kind of job you are going to offer this kid so as to be able to live

> a corrupt-free life. Better yet, show him how he can get a guranteed bank

> loan to start his own business from a bank whose interest rates are as

> high as Mt. Kilimajaro. If you can do this, then I assure you, the

> doctors, professors, engineers and skilled Gambian workers abroad will

> have something to think about for their homeland.



> Peace,

> -Sal



Again, I believe that the doctors, professors, engineers and skilled

Gambian workers abroad

is exactly the ones that has the brains and knowledge to change the country

so that you are

able to take a proper bank loan, live a corrupt free life and the only

problem with food would be

deciding which brand to buy....



Yours,

Torstein

The Gambia







------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA36D.021ABA00

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes =

for having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining =

will very soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP:

Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 15:32

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: New and Curious=20





Good Afternoon,



Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you have=20

discussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mulling=20

over for quite some time and I hope that someone can help. =20



Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia? =20

On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a man=20

that apparently was some type of international investor. The man=20

(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. He=20

even went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a very=20

rich country. My first thought was that only a few people and not=20

the country would become very rich.



This was not the first time that I had heard this information. I=20

have learned piece mill from different individuals that there were=20

reserves of oil off of the coast.



Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, how=20

can the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization or=20

something that can manage this resource and disperse the funds=20

equally over the Gambia?



If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I know=20

there could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is one=20

of the things that makes the world go around. If this is true it=20

would be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mention=20

the jobs it would create.



Thanks and Take Care,



Laura Rader=20











Les Momodous (Sidibeh, Njie and in particular Camara),



I will give you as much replies as possible. Presently I am busy

completing my dissertation and when I am finished be sure the Verb, Noun,

someadjectives and just a handful of adverbs, decorated with few

pounctuation marks will say to you jaama ngen fanaa.



Susan, gracias for the inforpeche.



In the meantime, Camara manso na da sa!



Ciao; gambiankol buka kumbo......



Omar Baldeh





On Thu, 7 Aug 1997



> Gambia-l,

> I would like to recommend " BLACK AFRICA: The Economic and

> Cultural Basis for a Federated State." By Cheikh Anta Diop, to any

> one interested in how linguistic unification is possible.

>

> I sent a personal message to Mr. Baldeh asking him if he thinks that

> the great Cheikh Anta Diop thought like a European and I am

> still waiting for his answer.

>

> On 1 Aug 97 at 15:02, O BALDEH wrote:

> > MOMODOU you are in Europe but you are not a

> >EUROPEAN. So when you are asked about our national language you

> >should go back to the african context and answer the question do not

> >answer it while thinking in the european way!

>

> Mr. Baldeh, Cheikh Anta Diop even went further to demonstrate that

> ..."in due time it will be possible appropriately to choose one of

> the major African tongues and promote it to the level of sole

> governmental and cultural language for the entire continent..."

>

> He further mentions ".. The choice of such a language will have to be

> made by a competent interterritorial commission imbued with deep

> patriotic feeling foreswearing any hidden chauvinism.."

>

> He also talked about the choice of Language on a Local scale in the

> Framework of a given Territory.

>

> As I said before, I am not a linguist but one who is curios.

>

> I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as

> the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken

> world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one

> of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?

>

>

> Susan, thanks for explaining to Mr. Baldeh the meaning of "Peace

> corps".

>

> Momodou Camara

>

>

>

> *******************************************************

> http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara

>

> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

>



ASSALAMU WA ALAIKUM,

>

> I hope you guys will open your ears wider and listen to me.

Just like in The Gambian tradition how the young ones listen to their

elders. I'm not that old, just 79. I think I'm older than must of you.



> Anyway, I used to read those important young generation issues

> you folks debates about, but since things started turning upside down I

> stop. You guys need to make best use of this network for educational

> purposes, not to attack each other personally in this network. What you

> boys think about that?



> Any mathematician around? I see, hear, feel, smell, and taste an

> average of 150 different things a day. Do you boys know the total of

> things I've come across in 79 years of my life? So boys, listen to me as

> I speak. Let me make it clear, I said listen not worship. Some people are

> fond of juktapos.



> I need some donations to build the roads in Gunjur, seriously, so

> I need all the true Gambians to sacrifice just $50.00 each from their

> pockets to get the job done. Any mathematician around? For about 2,000

> Gambians wiiling to contribute, do you know the total that would be

> collected? Your donations will be in need when plans are made, but for now

> keep atleast $50.00 in your pocket incase we decide to begin the project.



> Building our own nation Folks! What's more important than that?

> Again Folks! Folks! We need to work side by side with our people as true

> Gambians. I shall be leaving permanently to the Gambia very soon, after

> living in the States for 53 years.

>

> Until later, take care of yourself and each other.

> Momodo Musa

> (Muhammad Mousa)

>

>

>





Subject: Re: Gambians not going back!

Salifu,



I hope this will not turn into a war of words for I lack the stamina!

You may be an older person who knows what is keeping him in the US,

but your this piece falls a little shy of my expectations! Whatever

you must have done back home, as you narrated it, is very good and I

like every bit of it. Yet, the truth remains that Gambia is there for

Gambians to build. Perhaps it is highly hypocritical of me to say

this as I dig my little hole here and refuse to budge.



No-one is forcing you to go home, especially if you do not have

anything to fall on. Yes, the conditions back home can be trecherous

and we must not lose sight of it. That only brings us to square one!

If you think I am 'abnormal' and that my 'friends are the push-button

of my ideas', I can say very little when the only thing that connects

you and I are inanimate computers and telephone lines! This is the

beauty of Gambia-l! Well, how do you feel responding to a not-normal

person like me? (laugh)....



Imposing??? Why on earth must I do that as if I were the one who sent

you to wherever you are? What I said is nothing new, but I like you

taking it out on me as if I am the pioneer of the idea of brain-drain

reversal. My opinion was partly in response to your not-so-well

thought out rebuttal of what Torstein(?)wrote. But as the saying goes,

'when old bones are mentioned, some grannies shiver'! Please, I implore

you to be a bit more vigilant next time. Who knows....



'Keep up the good work down there'.



Lamin.









Laura T. Rader,



Welcome to Gambia-l. I must have missed the intro. you send to

Gambia-l! Will you please tell us who you are? simply curious.



Lamin.



Gambia-l,

I am looking for a house or some rooms for rent, for a period of

three weeks in November this year in The Gambia.



I am sending twenty (20) tenth grade students and two (2) teachers

from Denmark to travel to The Gambia on a three weeks visit. They

plan to go and stay in Kuntaur Fula kunda (CRD) for a period of 8 to

10 days where they will stay with their counterparts of Kuntaur

Junior Secondary School. The rest of the trip will be spent in and

around Banjul and Kombo.

The students are between the ages of 15 and 16 years old.

Their trip will include include trips to surrounding villages,

Jarumeh Koto School, Armitage high school and the stone circles in

Wasu. They would also like to take part in the daily works of the

villagers. They will be the pioneers and hope that it will become an

annual event and hope that it could develop to be a close cooperation

between them am Kuntaur Junior Secondary School and perhaps some

other school in the urban area.



The house or rooms I need for them should be located in Kombo st.

Mary. It will be used as a base where the students could use

during the entire three weeks.



Please, let me know if you know someone who has some rooms to rent

out during this period. The students and teachers do not want to

stay in the hotels where all the money is repatriated back to Europe

and Scandinavia. The alternative for them will be to stay in Bakotu,

Bungalow Beach or Kairaba Beach Hotels.



You could send me an e-mail at:



as soon as possible and latest on Monday the 11th of August.



Thanks for reading!



Momodou Camara









*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 14:45:13 -0400 (EDT)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To:

Subject: Gambia travel site (fwd)

Gambia-L:

Here's some travel information on the Gambia from Spector Travel:



>Visit our site @

>

>

>



Lamin Drammeh wrote:



<<

Salifu,



I hope this will not turn into a war of words for I lack the stamina!

>>



No..... certainly NOT. I also do not like flame wars, besides I do not speak

Japanese (laugh).



No hard feelings.....and as Ross Perot would put it, I AM ALL EARS.



-Sal





It is loyalty welded together by kinship ties, ethnic affinity, common

geographic origins etc. (There are departments and work places in the

Gambia where people from particular villages are disproportionately

represented). Feudal lords in the countryside gradually became outcompeted

by the new emergent bosses produced by the economic possibilities provided

by the state! Like their former counterparts they naturally invested in the

land (NOT IN MANUFACTURING!), but this time in real estate: owning and

developing 5, 10, 15, even 20 compounds, marrying wives or "purchasing"

concubines, building hideously luxurious compounds, and cruising in

out-of-place cars; besides, financing extravagant and wasteful christening

ceremonies and weddings become a very visible class characteristic; all of

this amidst seas of poverty and depravation. These are the exhibitionist

trappings of a manufactured mythical social status. The alter ego of a

Gambian bigman or biglady. Just provoke them and you will suffer instant

rebuke: "do you know who I AM?". They are loyal to no one but their vested

economic interests and the immediate boss who wields extraordianry power

over their fate. Like an exceptionally slow octopus the connective

tentacles grow, gradually engulfing the whole social fabric: from the

ministry, to the departments, down to the gradener and cleaner; their

wives, the in-laws, their children, and cousins in the next village. This

way the state itself almost disappears and becomes privatised, with many

workers facing difficulty in differentiating what belongs to the government

from what belongs to "boss". No wonder, workers are routinely diverted to

do repairs on boss' house, for which job the state naturally, pays. The

"privatisation" of the state itself logically implies the emergence of a

personal ruler. Former president Jawara was an exceptionally good one.

Throughout his long career, few politicians dared challenge his authority.

Those who did dare to do so were met with ruthless vengeance. The only

politicians who he could not reduce to ridicule were MOJA members (who were

in any case too invisible to bring about any thing near a revolution) and

members of PDOIS. This was so largely because these patriotic Gambians had

shown disregard for those mundane accretions of power which his ordinary

opponents could hardly live without.

Thus we can see how social relations in Gambia are based not on hard work

and production but on personal ties. The connection of hard work to

productivity and wealth creation is conveniently dissolved by a fictitious

reality of kinship, ethnicity, regionalism, and how these are perceived to

constitute the road to success, wealth, and power, and therefore, status. [

You get a job not necessarily by presenting any certificates of merit but

by announcing that you are the nephew of your uncle who hapens to be the

M.D of G!P!M!B!!!]. This is THE REALITY AROUND WHICH THE DREAMS, THE

ASPIRATIONS, THE LIVELIHOOD OF THE MAJORITY OF GAMBIANS ARE BUILT...A VILLA

AT FAJARA OR KERR SERIGNE, A CAR, A GORGEOUS WIFE OR HUSBAND FOR THAT

MATTER, AND A WELL-GROOMED POT-BELLY. Obviously, I realise that this

situation has been gradually changing, even if very slowly. The important

point to note is that THE SPACE AND PACE OF THAT CHANGE IS FUNDAMENTALLY

DETERMINED BY THE DYNAMICS OF THE DREAM WORLD; and unfortunately, this

dream world fits in with, and is reinforced by, the magical world view

predominant in most of Africa. So instead of learning new skills, and

learning to become more effective at work or in business, people will seek

the blessings of marabouts and witch-doctors, sealing their bodies, homes,

offices, and work-places against the spiritual intrusions of malevolents

and ill-wishers. [As a trainee-engineer at GuC my boss - who came to work

with lines of jujus strapped to his body - explained how his enemies buried

piles of amulets beneath the concrete floor of the power house at Half-Die.

At my laughter, he simply smiled and assured me that I knew nothing of what

is going on in the world!]. In Gambia, one factor which is very important

in this context is our small size. Most people in the civil service either

know eachother or have common acquaintances. This factor renders the nature

of government and all official business extremely personalised and

informal; a perfect circumstance for corruption and nepotism. Foreigners

who do not fit in here are shaken down for kick-backs in order to acquire

governement contracts business licences.



In my opinion, this is the kind of Gambia investors such as Commit

Enterprises, and young concerned idealists (no offence meant) like Pa Musa

Jallow have ventured into. In this world Western orderliness such as is

produced by merit and competence weigh extremely little. Any attempt to

disturb the natural order of things is perceived by seniors as a direct

assault on their very source of life. You are expected either to be

wilfully absorbed into "orderliness", or you desist absolutely from

becoming a source of "disorder".



(CONTINUATION FOLLOWS IN part 3)



Momodou Sidibeh



Independent thinking and action is simply futile, as one would be

waging a crusade against the now long-established norms that have developed

into a debilitating mass culture that is allergic to change and progress.

This is the sort of situation that Michail Gorbachev encountered in the

former Soviet Union when he launched his 'perestroika' , eventhough the

historical circumstances are quite different. He labelled it the Breaking

Mechanism.

Individuals can, of course exercise a lot of courage in facing such

circumstances. But generally, things hardly are changed by them.

Organisations can indeed, I think, offer an alternative. I think PDOIS is

interesting but in its present form, it is infact its own enemy. The very

ordinariness of its leaders, their complete simplicity and down-to-earth

disposition; their sophisticated intellectualism, disarming honesty, and

their complete disregard for pomp and exhibition are qualities which are

THE VERY ANTITHESIS OF THE DREAM WORLD OF THE MAJORITY OF GAMBIANS. IT IS

NOT THAT MOST GAMBIANS PREFER DISHONEST POLITICIANS. NO! IT IS RATHER THAT

PEOPLE ANYWHERE WILL NOT WALK AN HONEST ROAD IF THEY ARE PERSUADED THAT IT

LEADS TO A POOR AND DARK CITY. PDOIS fails in elections not fundamentally

because the governing party monopolises all the instruments of propaganda,

or their lack of funds (as a PDOIS leader who was in Stockholm a few years

ago explained). Those who vote for PDOIS are usually very young people who

see no chance for themselves in the present order of things, but also who

are genuinely moved and convinced by the egalitarian rhetoric and the

intellectual appeal and vigour of party leaders , and believe in the

party's programme. But for the great majority, PDOIS represents a threat to

their dreams. Besides, convincing middle-class Gambians of the merits of

socialism, when even the Chinese are mindlessly pursuing a "red capitalism"

is a task that can be embraced only by people with a dedication so

religious in intensity as Saint Augustine's.



So what is to be done? My belief is that if a good number of Gambians

agree on at least the symptoms of the problems affecting their homeland,

then we would have a good starting point to discuss the predicament.



I have not read all the contributions about this question of going back

home but I think we need to deal with that with a degree of tolerance such

as is expected of people who have "nothing" in common besides our

Gambianness and/or a fluid relationship based on sharing a forum for the

mere exchange of views. Besides, we all have our different individual

histories, some of which may consist of traumatic experiences from home.

That notwithstanding, if you have a husband or a wife who declares flatly

that she/he would not live in Gambia, then I must ask you how much of a

husband or wife you have? OCCASIONAL VISITS, EVEN FOR SHORT PERIODS WILL DO

THE WHOLE FAMILY, ESPECIALLY THE CHILDREN, TREMENDOUS GOOD. Personally, I

have long since stopped thinking of going home. I am planning to go back

home. But I have no illusions whatsoever, that my presence should be of any

good to the Gambia.

Finally, I must apologise to all of you that this has become unnecessarily

long. It was not planned to be that way. The thing assumed a life of its

own as soon as I began writing last night. Infact I realise I have a lot

to say about this problem and the new regime. But for that I will wait till

much later.



Thank you all for your kind patience.



Momodou S. Sidibeh.



>

>>Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 14:11:46 -0400 (EDT)

>>From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

>>Subject: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)

>>To: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

>> Taycae Taylor <

>> Baboucar Sallah <

>>

>>

>>

>>**

>>Senegal mobs kill foreigners suspected of shrinking male genitals

>>

>> 4 August 1997

>> Web posted at: 23:58 SAT, Johannesburg time (21:58

>>GMT)

>>

>> DAKAR, Senegal (AP) Vigilante mobs convinced that

>>foreign

>> sorcerers can shrink a man's genitals with a mere

>>handshake

>> have killed eight people in Senegal in the past week.

>>

>> Attackers killed five people at Ziguinghor in

>>southern Senegal

>> after a man accused one of them of making his penis shrink,

>> newspapers reported Friday. At least three other people were

>> killed in the West African nation's capital, Dakar.

>>

>> More than 30 other people have been seriously

>>injured in the

>> mob attacks, in which vigilantes have beaten, stabbed and in

>>at

>> least one case burned their victims.

>>

>> Mboyo Jean Roger, a refugee from Congo, told

>>police he was

>> attacked last week after he shook hands with a

>>group of men

>> before he entered a shop. When he left the store, one man

>> confronted him, shouting that his penis had shriveled just

>>after

>> the handshake.

>>

>> Roger said the group pounced on him while

>>onlookers shouted,

>> "Death to foreigners! They are all witches!"

>>Passers-by handed

>> him to police for protection.

>>

>> Belief in black magic and evil spells runs strong

>>in West Africa,

>> and the rampant rumors have created a "collective psychosis"

>> leading to mob attacks, said Dakar psychologist Mamadou

>> Mboj.

>>

>> The violence in Senegal is the deadliest result

>>yet of a bizarre

>> rumor that led to killings earlier this year in Cameroon,

>>Ivory

>> Coast and Ghana.

>>

>> The rumor varies, but generally alleges that

>>foreigners use

>> black magic on a man they touch, causing his penis to

>>shrink.

>> An accomplice of the magician then offers to sell the victim

>>a

>> cure, the rumors say.

>>

>> African foreigners were targeted in all the

>>countries, a sign of

>> the ethnic animosity common to the region and the resentment

>> many Africans feel toward outsiders who compete with them for

>> scarce jobs.

>>

>> In Senegal, a local radio station helped fuel the

>>hysteria when

>> one of its correspondents reported that he had seen a man

>> whose genitals had shriveled through some malevolent contact.

>>

>> Police are investigating the killings. Dakar's

>>public security

>> commissioner, Ahmadou Tall, told the

>>government-run Le Soleil

>> newspaper he personally examined about 15 people

>>who made

>> such claims and found the allegations to be false.

>>

>>

>>

>>

>>

>

-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie

>N'Deye Marie N'Jie

>Graduate Research Associate

>The Ohio State University

>Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

>590 Woody Hayes Drive

>Columbus, OH 43210

>

>Fax: (614)292-9448

>Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

>E-mail:

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





Hello Mr. Drammeh,

As I said once, it is these little pieces of encouragement combined with

questions and criticisms that keep us going on with

the-good-work-down-here. So, let us share the praise.

Thank you so much.

Sidibeh

----------

> Från:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: SV: LA-LA-LA

> Datum: den 7 augusti 1997 05:10

>

> Mr. Sidibeh,

>

> Although I sometimes disagree with your idea of African feudalism, I

> have nothing for you this time but praise. As our common saying goes,

> 'keep up the good work down there' (laugh).

>

> Lamin.



P:S Before anyone says anything, I need urgently to make a clarification.

I HAVE GENERALISED EXTREMELY IN THESE THREE POSTINGS. I duely regret that.

I am very much aware that there have been and there are many MANY GAMBIANS

AND INDEED FOREIGNERS IN GAMBIA WHO, IN THE FACE OF EXTERME DIFFICULTIES,

WORKED SELFLESSLY HARD FOR THEMSELVES AND FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE COUNTRY.

WE SHOULD NEVER FORGET THAT !!



SIDIBEH



----------

> Från: Momodou S Sidibeh <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: RE: LA-LA PART 3

> Datum: den 7 augusti 1997 20:52

>

> Independent thinking and action is simply futile, as one would be

> waging a crusade against the now long-established norms that have

developed

> into a debilitating mass culture that is allergic to change and progress.

> This is the sort of situation that Michail Gorbachev encountered in the

> former Soviet Union when he launched his 'perestroika' , eventhough the

> historical circumstances are quite different. He labelled it the Breaking

> Mechanism.

> Individuals can, of course exercise a lot of courage in facing such

> circumstances. But generally, things hardly are changed by them.

> Organisations can indeed, I think, offer an alternative. I think PDOIS is

> interesting but in its present form, it is infact its own enemy. The very

> ordinariness of its leaders, their complete simplicity and down-to-earth

> disposition; their sophisticated intellectualism, disarming honesty, and

> their complete disregard for pomp and exhibition are qualities which are

> THE VERY ANTITHESIS OF THE DREAM WORLD OF THE MAJORITY OF GAMBIANS. IT IS

> NOT THAT MOST GAMBIANS PREFER DISHONEST POLITICIANS. NO! IT IS RATHER

THAT

> PEOPLE ANYWHERE WILL NOT WALK AN HONEST ROAD IF THEY ARE PERSUADED THAT

IT

> LEADS TO A POOR AND DARK CITY. PDOIS fails in elections not

fundamentally

> because the governing party monopolises all the instruments of

propaganda,

> or their lack of funds (as a PDOIS leader who was in Stockholm a few

years

> ago explained). Those who vote for PDOIS are usually very young people

who

> see no chance for themselves in the present order of things, but also who

> are genuinely moved and convinced by the egalitarian rhetoric and the

> intellectual appeal and vigour of party leaders , and believe in the

> party's programme. But for the great majority, PDOIS represents a threat

to

> their dreams. Besides, convincing middle-class Gambians of the merits of

> socialism, when even the Chinese are mindlessly pursuing a "red

capitalism"

> is a task that can be embraced only by people with a dedication so

> religious in intensity as Saint Augustine's.

>

> So what is to be done? My belief is that if a good number of Gambians

> agree on at least the symptoms of the problems affecting their homeland,

> then we would have a good starting point to discuss the predicament.

>

> I have not read all the contributions about this question of going back

> home but I think we need to deal with that with a degree of tolerance

such

> as is expected of people who have "nothing" in common besides our

> Gambianness and/or a fluid relationship based on sharing a forum for the

> mere exchange of views. Besides, we all have our different individual

> histories, some of which may consist of traumatic experiences from home.

> That notwithstanding, if you have a husband or a wife who declares flatly

> that she/he would not live in Gambia, then I must ask you how much of a

> husband or wife you have? OCCASIONAL VISITS, EVEN FOR SHORT PERIODS WILL

DO

> THE WHOLE FAMILY, ESPECIALLY THE CHILDREN, TREMENDOUS GOOD. Personally, I

> have long since stopped thinking of going home. I am planning to go back

> home. But I have no illusions whatsoever, that my presence should be of

any

> good to the Gambia.

> Finally, I must apologise to all of you that this has become

unnecessarily

> long. It was not planned to be that way. The thing assumed a life of its

> own as soon as I began writing last night. Infact I realise I have a lot

> to say about this problem and the new regime. But for that I will wait

till

> much later.

>

> Thank you all for your kind patience.

>

> Momodou S. Sidibeh.



------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA380.686AC3A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Ahmadou Tall, told the

>>government-run Le Soleil

>> newspaper he personally examined about 15 people

>>who made

>> such claims and found the allegations to be false.



It is inspiring to learn that not everyone has lost his head in this =

madness.



Regards Basss!

----------

From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie[SMTP:

Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 17:55

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)



=20

>

>>Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 14:11:46 -0400 (EDT)

>>From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

>>Subject: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)

>>To: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

>> Taycae Taylor <

>> Baboucar Sallah <

>>

>>

>>

-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie

>N'Deye Marie N'Jie =20

>Graduate Research Associate

>The Ohio State University

>Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

>590 Woody Hayes Drive

>Columbus, OH 43210

>

>Fax: (614)292-9448

>Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

>E-mail:

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie =20

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:











Bass,

Are you kidding? Of course it is important to go home and do something

useful. But do not all of you and Mr. Grotnes see that being at home in

fact entails even more intense and frequent complains. Is that not what PMJ

is now doing? Yes we are the ones who must ultimately sacrifice to lift up

our country from its mess. But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL AND

UNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has said

that to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is to

underestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try to

alleviate that FEAR.



Sidibeh.



----------

Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Ämne: RE: New and Curious

Datum: den 7 augusti 1997 22:03



Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes for

having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining will very

soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP:

Sent: 07 ÔÚÈÇä, 1997 15:32

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: New and Curious





Good Afternoon,



Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you have

discussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mulling

over for quite some time and I hope that someone can help.



Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia?

On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a man

that apparently was some type of international investor. The man

(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. He

even went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a very

rich country. My first thought was that only a few people and not

the country would become very rich.



This was not the first time that I had heard this information. I

have learned piece mill from different individuals that there were

reserves of oil off of the coast.



Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, how

can the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization or

something that can manage this resource and disperse the funds

equally over the Gambia?



If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I know

there could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is one

of the things that makes the world go around. If this is true it

would be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mention

the jobs it would create.



Thanks and Take Care,



Laura Rader















----------





Who will be responsible for the disbursements of the money??

And the collection??

Why can't you form a group with the help of the local govt. to implement

the idea . I am sure you will get a lot of assistance from the Area

council if the Labor to fix the road is free.



Good luck and keep up the spirit.

I wish I was as energetic as you

Habib



ASSALAMU WA ALAIKUM,

>

> I hope you guys will open your ears wider and listen to me.

Just like in The Gambian tradition how the young ones listen to their

elders. I'm not that old, just 79. I think I'm older than must of you.



> Anyway, I used to read those important young generation issues

> you folks debates about, but since things started turning upside down I

> stop. You guys need to make best use of this network for educational

> purposes, not to attack each other personally in this network. What you

> boys think about that?



> Any mathematician around? I see, hear, feel, smell, and taste an

> average of 150 different things a day. Do you boys know the total of

> things I've come across in 79 years of my life? So boys, listen to me

as

> I speak. Let me make it clear, I said listen not worship. Some people

are

> fond of juktapos.



> I need some donations to build the roads in Gunjur, seriously, so

> I need all the true Gambians to sacrifice just $50.00 each from their

> pockets to get the job done. Any mathematician around? For about 2,000

> Gambians wiiling to contribute, do you know the total that would be

> collected? Your donations will be in need when plans are made, but for

now

> keep atleast $50.00 in your pocket incase we decide to begin the

project.



> Building our own nation Folks! What's more important than that?

> Again Folks! Folks! We need to work side by side with our people as

true

> Gambians. I shall be leaving permanently to the Gambia very soon, after

> living in the States for 53 years.

>

> Until later, take care of yourself and each other.

> Momodo Musa

> (Muhammad Mousa)

>

>

>









> >>>Subject: Sauerkraut

> >>>

> >>>

> >>>A doctor started having an affair with his nurse, and shortly

> >>>after this started, she announced that she had become pregnant.

> >>>Not wanting his wife to find out, he gave her a large amount of

> >>>money and asked her to go out of the country, to Germany, to wait

> >>>out the pregnancy and have the baby over there.

> >>> "But how will you know when our baby is born?" she asked.

> >>>"Well", he said, "After you've had the baby, just send me a post

> >>>card and write 'sauerkraut' on the back". Not knowing what else

> >>>to do, she took the money and went off to Germany.

> >>>Six months went by and then one day the doctor's wife called him

> >>>at his office. "Dear, you received a very strange post card in

> >>>the mail today", she explained. "I don't understand what it

> means!".

> >>> "Just wait till I get home and I'll read it," he replied.

> >>>Later that evening, the doctor came home and read his post card

> which

> >>> said:

> >>> "SAUERKRAUT, SAUERKRAUT, SAUERKRAUT

> >>> TWO WITH WIENERS, ONE WITHOUT!"

> >>>

> >>>

> >>>

> >>>

> >>

>



I think we should allow Torstein to tell us what he means

by "yuppie" before people start dissing him. Or to allow him to

elaborate, and maybe we can find out the tone in which he said the word.

All these details count. Let's try and comunicate, not miscommunicate.

Ancha.



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





> From:

> Dave

> That is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarks that



> creates disunity amongst us.

> We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonial

> days in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tactics

> similar to Torstein words and actions.

> Peace

> hg

--------------

> >By the way

> >Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

> >Let's smell the coffee and wake up

> Peace

> hg



Due to the 1 hour delay of e-mail messages(and time zones!)(and a heavy

workload...), I am not able to answer as quickly to Gambia-L mails as some

of you, so I must apology for delayed answers.



Mr. hg.

You are actually giving me to much credit here.

I am a quite ignorant Norwegian at the age of 28, and The Gambia is the

first country I have been in in Africa.

I am not considering myself an intellectual, even less a highly educated

person (No university!).

I do not even know who Lord Luggard is!?

It is new to me that people from Gambia(Africa?) has a problem with people

of Jewish decent, I thought

this thing of disliking people unlike yourself was a "white man's curse"?!

As my brother Jorn comments if the silly idea of a "Jewish world

conspiracy" that never seems to fade in US/UK/Europe

actually is gaining ground among Africans, then that would maybe be the

closest thing "white man" have come to putting

people up against each other these days?!?!



When it comes to me(if there is any interest):

My name is Torstein meaning "Tor"(the Norse thundergod) and "stein" meaning

rock.

It is one of the old Norse Viking names I believe, and I kind of like it.

When it comes to my decent I really don't know, I think I can trace my

Norwegian (European) decent back to

as long as the plague that killed most of Europe.

When I see myself in the mirror I see; blond, half curly hair(my mothers

pride), gray eyes, a heavy body,

white skin(light brown thanks to the Gambian sun!), and I really need a

shave.

When bumsters approach me they try to speak German to me, so I guess I am

like the average "eurotrash" type.

Hope this satisfies anybody's personal interest in me ;-)



Takk for oppmerksomheten,

Torstein

Commit















I have been following the arguements that were generated from Torstein

Grotnes' letter involving Gambians returning home. In the southern

US we have a phrase for this. It's called stirring up the hornets'

nest.



And, some hornets' nests need to be stirred. This gruff, harsh, down

right rude letter brought up some very valuable points. However, in

turn it brought a range of just as rude, nasty name calling

responses. I'm going to ask that we act like adults and stop this

silly, name calling, mud slinging battle. The US congress would be

proud. If it gets any worse, I may have to call for a committee to

draw up a "Rules and Regulation List for Basic Human Intellectual

Treatment" (That was a joke, laugh please).



The name calling and childish biting commentary will get this List

nowhere. How can we complain about the ineffectiveness of the

government when we cannot civilly discuss a case between ourselves?

This isn't an US against THEM situation. Working together would be

nice?



I was going to go through the individual points in several letters

that I thought needed to be commented upon. That would take FOREVER.

I won't bore you with the details.



In Torstein's original letter, there was a gruff quality to it. Did

anyone ever stop to think that maybe he was trying to get a reaction

out of us? Read the first part of that letter again. He was trying

to get people stirred up (my opinion). If this isn't the case, I can

only remark that he must have been having a bad day. But, his tone

has changed in his responses.



The most encouraging message written was from Pa Musa on the 6 of

August. He mentioned "let us agree to disagree". We need to

Respectfully Disagree with one another.



On a personal note:

As a scientist, I have been trained to think in a specific way. It is

an idological setting but it works. I am trained to put all my ideas

on the table. No matter how silly or intelligent my thoughts, I

share them with my team. In relation to our projects, we hold

nothing back. Some of the world's greatest inventions were mistakes.

Some ideas, the originators discarded only to have someone with

vision pick them up and create their masterpieces. For those

intelligent ideas that I have, we might, as a team, find a better

solution. I do not get offended by the rest of my group not taking

my idea. Out of 100 wrongs, you might get a right. For my silly

ideas, whether they are taken or not, at least I know the I have

tried at every possible angle.



For our List, let's put all of our ideas down. Keep the

negativity to a repectful minimum. Don't be so critical

of your neighbor's ideas. And don't be afraid to mention an idea,

either. Development depends on our open minds (hearts) and a forum

to express ideas. That's what this whole list is about, right?



Now that I've bored everyone to tears... I'll close.

Have a good night.



Laura Rader



















LAURA T RADER wrote:

>

> I have been following the arguements that were generated from Torstein

> Grotnes' letter involving Gambians returning home. In the southern

> US we have a phrase for this. It's called stirring up the hornets'

> nest.

[...]

> For our List, let's put all of our ideas down. Keep the

> negativity to a repectful minimum. Don't be so critical

> of your neighbor's ideas. And don't be afraid to mention an idea,

> either. Development depends on our open minds (hearts) and a forum

> to express ideas. That's what this whole list is about, right?

>

> Now that I've bored everyone to tears... I'll close.

> Have a good night.



Here, here! Well said.



Latir Gheran







Dear List Members:

There has been so much discussion about important issues involving The GAmbia

-that I am glad I posed the question "What is the definition of La La?"

Although, I must say, I always saw The Gambia List primarily as a vehicle

members used for news, political issues, how best to help The Gambia etc.



But I must say, I felt a little bad about it when someone criticised the

initial topics the question generated...possible meanings for "la la, and

then later, discussions about linguistics, history and myth. I felt

intimidated to write back and thank those of you who did take a few moments

out of your time trying to solve the larger issues that we are all concerned

about...yes, even me a toubab, I am concerned. I care. My son and my family

are in Gambia, and The Gambia means everything to me.

Is it not o..k for Gambians to be academic, to think about linguistic and

cultural origins, myth and history? Is it not important that this kind of

knowledge also gets handed down to the children? If so, it is these people

who keep this information alive. I do not think that because Gambians discuss

these things, it means they do not also discuss politics, the brain drain,

and what can we actually DO to make necessary changes? Although personally, I

refrain from too much input on these very important topics as I am an adopted

Gambian, only, and further, most of you Gambia List members are Gambiams who

know much more than I do about all this.

Anyway, thank you all who helped with my question and I'm sorry if it

offended anyone. ( Actually, it was not my question, but a friend who asked

me to post it.)

By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are very

poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?

Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!

Liz Stewart Fatti





You are absolutely right!

Keep up the good work down there!

=09

Regards Basss!

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@



For our List, let's put all of our ideas down. Keep the=20

negativity to a repectful minimum. Don't be so critical=20

of your neighbor's ideas. And don't be afraid to mention an idea,=20

either. Development depends on our open minds (hearts) and a forum=20

to express ideas. That's what this whole list is about, right? =20



Now that I've bored everyone to tears... I'll close.

Have a good night.



Laura Rader







Bass,



So you think that the barking of a gray-eyed blond will cause some

people to pack and head home......



Get real!!!



Jainaba.

>

>Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes =

>for having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining =

>will very soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!

>

> Regards Basss!

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Ancha,



There is no reason for waiting.....the meaning can easily be infered

from the context of his message. Remember, we are all adults and hence

can read between the lines.



If the Blond one cannot handle driving a pick-up truck beside a brother

in a mercedes, that's his headache!!!! I can't understand why he thinks

he is doing Gambians a favour....a mere ISP:-)



Oh well, I think it's time I move on.



Best wishes,



Jainaba.





>I think we should allow Torstein to tell us what he means

>by "yuppie" before people start dissing him. Or to allow him to

>elaborate, and maybe we can find out the tone in which he said the

word.

>All these details count. Let's try and comunicate, not miscommunicate.

> Ancha.





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



Jainaba Diallo wrote:

> Ancha,

>

> There is no reason for waiting.....the meaning can easily be infered

> from the context of his message. Remember, we are all adults and hence

> can read between the lines.



Oh no, please, let's not start reading between the lines. This is

exactly what happened - misinterpretation. We have to take each other

like we express ourselves because we have no background of personal

knowledge or whatsoever to base interpretations on. Why not trying to be

clear in our postings and why not asking, if we feel that there's

something hidden between the lines or not clear?



I swallowed my comments concerning hg's reaction on Torsteins mail, as

he (hg) pressed the emergency stop. But they were not as peaceful as

Tors reaction! Cool!



The same applies to Lauras mail. Good stuff. Just wait for my silly

ideas, I have alway tried to seperate them from the good ones but seems

like there's no reason to hide them and to be ashamed of the rubbish.

;-)))



Fortunately last day's tone is not common Gambia_L style. And

fortunately it raised a healthy discussion.



Cheers, Andrea



------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA3FD.12481AE0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



No,I don't.I was referring to the rumours about the potential oil =

reserves along the Gambian coast.I am getting real,alright,because I now =

know that some gambians would not want their dead bodies to sent towards =

that little known West African country.



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP:

Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 9:04

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: New and Curious



Bass,



So you think that the barking of a gray-eyed blond will cause some=20

people to pack and head home......



Get real!!!



Jainaba.

>

>Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes =

=3D

>for having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining =

=3D

>will very soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!

>

> Regards Basss!

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at







This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha

thanks for lighting up the mood Siffie

pmj



----------

>



------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA3FE.52329A80

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



You are absolutely right! It is a rule here if you are not quite clear =

as to the meaning of a person,just as Ancha suggested,you must seek =

clarification.As any Semanticist(student of meaning) would tell =

you,reading between the lines is the fast tract towards outright =

misunderstanding!



So,as always, keep up your good work down there!



Regards Bassss!=20



----------

From: Andrea Klumpp[SMTP:

Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 12:34

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: People are People



Jainaba Diallo wrote:

> Ancha,

>=20

> There is no reason for waiting.....the meaning can easily be infered

> from the context of his message. Remember, we are all adults and hence

> can read between the lines.



Oh no, please, let's not start reading between the lines. This is

exactly what happened - misinterpretation. We have to take each other

like we express ourselves because we have no background of personal

knowledge or whatsoever to base interpretations on. Why not trying to be

clear in our postings and why not asking, if we feel that there's

something hidden between the lines or not clear?



I swallowed my comments concerning hg's reaction on Torsteins mail, as

he (hg) pressed the emergency stop. But they were not as peaceful as

Tors reaction! Cool!



The same applies to Lauras mail. Good stuff. Just wait for my silly

ideas, I have alway tried to seperate them from the good ones but seems

like there's no reason to hide them and to be ashamed of the rubbish.=20

;-))) =20



Fortunately last day's tone is not common Gambia_L style. And

fortunately it raised a healthy discussion.



Cheers, Andrea











------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA405.6BFBFF40

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL AND

UNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has =

said

that to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is to

underestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try to

alleviate that FEAR.

=20

Sidibeh.



That is exactly my point! Its quite human and natural that all of us =

should be scared of going to a place,our home notwithstanding, where =

your basic standard of living has an enormous potential of falling down =

drastically.That is given, and I can't agree with you more on that.But I =

think the kind of violent sentiments expressed against the messenger =

here whose only crime is to inform the children in far away land that =

MUM is very sick and very badly needs her children to be around for her =

to recover - such screamings for the blood of the messenger,instead of =

trying to deal with the content and implication of the message,such =

irrational and disproportionate outburst is NOT fear,it is much more =

than that,it is Paranoid.And Paranoid ,as all of us know,has a very long =

chapter in Abnormal Psychology.And I think there is something cruelly =

humorous about fearing not of going home itself,but as Corad has =

said,"the very idea of it".This is why I think this whole Becketan Farce =

is hilarious! That is why I am laughing.



Regards Bassss!=20



----------

From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:

Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 23:00

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: SV: New and Curious=20



Bass,=20

Are you kidding? Of course it is important to go home and do something

useful. But do not all of you and Mr. Grotnes see that being at home in

fact entails even more intense and frequent complains. Is that not what =

PMJ

is now doing? Yes we are the ones who must ultimately sacrifice to lift =

up

our country from its mess. But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL =

AND

UNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has =

said

that to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is to

underestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try to

alleviate that FEAR.

=20

Sidibeh.



----------

Fr=E5n: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

=C4mne: RE: New and Curious=20

Datum: den 7 augusti 1997 22:03



Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes =

for

having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining will =

very

soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP:

Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 15:32

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: New and Curious=20





Good Afternoon,



Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you have=20

discussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mulling=20

over for quite some time and I hope that someone can help. =20



Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia? =20

On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a man=20

that apparently was some type of international investor. The man=20

(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. He=20

even went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a very=20

rich country. My first thought was that only a few people and not=20

the country would become very rich.



This was not the first time that I had heard this information. I=20

have learned piece mill from different individuals that there were=20

reserves of oil off of the coast.



Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, how=20

can the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization or=20

something that can manage this resource and disperse the funds=20

equally over the Gambia?



If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I know=20

there could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is one=20

of the things that makes the world go around. If this is true it=20

would be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mention=20

the jobs it would create.



Thanks and Take Care,



Laura Rader=20















----------







This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Brother Ghanim,

whether Torstein is a jewish name or musa is an arabic or negro name has no

relevance to our discourse..you started out so well above the fray

so please do not let the ugly head of bigotry rear its head..please let us

not indulge in

it..and for the record..i think Torstein Grotnes is pure nordic aryan...no

just kidding..despite the vehemence folks..some good honest discourse came

through..let us keep it cool.

Bass ...I admire the way you have kept cool all through..and Liz

Fatti..La-La has evolved into a super debate..la-la-la



shalom oops salaam..jamaa jamm..it is all the same ....peace

pmj

----------





On 6 Aug 97 at 23:04, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:

> this I did not know and it will be awesome (as the Canadians say

> instead of great) if some of the ideas on this list could be read at

> home.



I have just received the FOROYAA issue of 31 July - 7 August, 1997

and have seen that they have started publishing some of the issues

discussed here on Gambia-l.

I think its great because ordinary Gambians without the possibility

of having a computer moreover Internet, now have the chance to

read some concerns and debates raised here.



The title of the article is:

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY REVOLUTIONIZES RELATION BETWEEN LITERATE

GAMBIANS.



Once again, welcome on board and we are still looking forward to your

contributions FOROYAA!!!!



Momodou Camara







This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





> From: Isatou Secka <

>

> What exactly do you mean by your statement "some new Gambian yuppies"?



I come from a social democratic country and I am influenced by this.

Norwegians tend to dislike showcasing and unnecessary display of wealth.

We had a couple of booming years in the late 80ties when everybody could

loan money for nothing and nobody seemed to think about tomorrow.

The trend for these young and careless boys and girls (yuppies) was to

drive nice cars , have

long "important" discussions on their fancy cellulars, and just generally

spend a lot of money.

What happened at the end of the day was that banks were going bankrupt, and

the

ordinary taxpayer/moneysaver had to take the loss.

A loss of several Billion NKr(~1-2 Billion US$?!?).

In Norway, most people have houses and cars and a steady income, so the

showcasing

went on without to much noise, people did not care to much(until the bill

came of course!)

--------------------

When I go to supermarkets on Kairaba to buy some food I am approached by

beggars, cripples,

and other fragile parts of the society asking me for some few Dalasis.

This is the rule where ever there is a supermarket/bank etc.

Parked beside these people are nice, shiny expensive Mercedes'.

Inside the air-conditioned car, sits nice, perfectly dressed ladies and

gents behind dark sunglasses,

it shines from the gold rings on their fingers and they have deep

conversations on their expensive cellulars.

Nobody from the fragile groups I mentioned seems to hang around these cars,

instead they wave to

me and try to greet me friendly hoping for a Dalasi.

Now this is for me a gross picture.

I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how people

can display this kind of

wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making the

money in.



Yours,

Torstein

Commit









Gambia-L:



A brief visit to any major American city would paint a similar picture to

what Tornstein saw in The Gambia; gross inequities between different segments

of the society. It's not unusual to find homeless and hungry people in US

cities that also harbour millionaires and, even, billionaires. Perhaps a key

difference may be that we (The Gambia) have the "affluence of the [very] few,

and the misery of the many."



On another note, why get offended by a call to return home? Afterall, no one

is offering a free ticket yet! Staying engaged in Gambian affairs is a

collective responsibility, but the decision to return is an individual one.

I assume each of us would arrive at that decision after carefully assessing

many factors: family responsibilities both in The Gambia and abroad, the

political situation in The Gambia, the bureaucratic culture, and so on.



I decided to return after a decade in the USA, giving up my teaching position

at the University of Tennessee in 1993. I was in such a hurry to return to

The Gambia that I completed my programs (BA, MA, PhD) in seven years. But

after an eight month stint (at External Affairs & MDI), I gave up and

returned to the US. Others have stayed despite the seemingly insurmountable

obstacles; again, an individual matter. So, lighten up and keep the

discourse civil.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh



BTW, the "79-year old" contributor happens to be my younger brother!



I agree Ancha but if he is wrong he must extend his apologies to those of

us who took this with offense.

We are just trying to check and correct each other. No one is perfect so

he must have slipped on this one.

Best regards

Habib



I think we should allow Torstein to tell us what he means

by "yuppie" before people start dissing him. Or to allow him to

elaborate, and maybe we can find out the tone in which he said the word.

All these details count. Let's try and comunicate, not miscommunicate.

Ancha.







Let us close this case now .

It just an expression .Lord Luggard was one of the British Colonialist

that made the division of Africa as a strategy to split tribes and

families into different countries and regions in order to CONTROL them.

In Gambia we have a similar case. Some villages in Gambia have their

markets in Senegal and the school in Gambia although they are the same

tribe , family etc.(Casamance is a good example) Almost all are Jolas but

the French and the British artificially divided it to give them separate

identities.!!

That was what I meant. Lord (laugh) Luggard used agents from Europe and

sadly even the Africans to accomplish his mission.

But the point is well taken and let us proceed forgetting this .

Basss please mediate.

hg



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





> From:

> Dave

> That is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarks

that





> creates disunity amongst us.

> We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonial





> days in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tactics





> similar to Torstein words and actions.

> Peace

> hg

--------------

> >By the way

> >Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

> >Let's smell the coffee and wake up

> Peace

> hg



Due to the 1 hour delay of e-mail messages(and time zones!)(and a heavy

workload...), I am not able to answer as quickly to Gambia-L mails as

some

of you, so I must apology for delayed answers.



Mr. hg.

You are actually giving me to much credit here.

I am a quite ignorant Norwegian at the age of 28, and The Gambia is the

first country I have been in in Africa.

I am not considering myself an intellectual, even less a highly educated

person (No university!).

I do not even know who Lord Luggard is!?

It is new to me that people from Gambia(Africa?) has a problem with

people

of Jewish decent, I thought

this thing of disliking people unlike yourself was a "white man's

curse"?!

As my brother Jorn comments if the silly idea of a "Jewish world

conspiracy" that never seems to fade in US/UK/Europe

actually is gaining ground among Africans, then that would maybe be the

closest thing "white man" have come to putting

people up against each other these days?!?!



When it comes to me(if there is any interest):

My name is Torstein meaning "Tor"(the Norse thundergod) and "stein"

meaning

rock.

It is one of the old Norse Viking names I believe, and I kind of like it.

When it comes to my decent I really don't know, I think I can trace my

Norwegian (European) decent back to

as long as the plague that killed most of Europe.

When I see myself in the mirror I see; blond, half curly hair(my mothers

pride), gray eyes, a heavy body,

white skin(light brown thanks to the Gambian sun!), and I really need a

shave.

When bumsters approach me they try to speak German to me, so I guess I am

like the average "eurotrash" type.

Hope this satisfies anybody's personal interest in me ;-)



Takk for oppmerksomheten,

Torstein

Commit



----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 05 ÔÚÈÇä, 1997 22:31To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: LA-LA-LAThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm I am sitting here in Fajara and reading my Gambia-L mails and I amwondering why a question about a word(meaning someone singing in my language), gets seven-eight concernedanswers whilestraight to the bone articles from Mr. Pa Musa Jallow with topics that willdecide the future for The Gambia is met with a big silence or uninterestedquestions(exept a toubab or two)?!Are there to many academic heads in this discussion group, knowing deepdownthat whatever they do, it will probably not be done in The Gambia?!Why did/does not any of the many highly educated and Internet knowledgebleGambians abroad start what weare doing in The Gambia, providing important information structure toGambians in The Gambia, or any other importantpioneering project like bringing a thousand 486 computers, and distributingit to the different schools?!Why not just do something, like we did?How do you expect Gambia-L to have any meaning for The Gambia if what yousay should be done about The Gambia is not reaching the country? It's likeshouting in deep space!About us we will probably be the poorest ISP in the whole world with acustomerbase of 500-1000 accounts( hopefully).Why did we throw out our $150000 jobs in Norway, sold our nice houses/carsto finance a small company in The Gambia?!?Could it actually be that we saw something important in providing theseservices in this country?I have only been in the Gambia for seven months, but I will take my chanceto state that if there was any time to get Gambiagoing up/forward or whatever direction is the right it should start NOW!So how about seeing some implementation or ACTION as I would call it?Just as I am finishing this mail, the power goes off (probably for somehours at the best!).If this had discouraged us, we would have been gone home a long time ago.In stead we invest in a generator and UPS system.How about some of you power-engineering people start coming down andintroducing some good ideas and standards.I know the private sector would be happy about it!Even more important would be to start changing the politicalenvironment/system and maybe get rid of some of these civil servants PaMusa is talking about...And please, Mr. Bassirou Dodou Drammeh, how can you say, "keep up the goodwork DOWN THERE" when if anybody YOU shouldbe down here doing some good work?!?Yours truly,For The GambiaTorstein GrotnesCommit enterprises Ltd.----------------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 19:40:44 -0500 (EST)From: Susan Renee Hayes < srhayes@indiana.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970806190144.25365A-100000@juliet.ucs.indiana.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThere have been many issues raised so far on the ideas of language inGambia and I still have many e-mails laft to read but hee is aclarification or too of my ideas.When I raised the question of Fula as a national language, it was inaddition to Mandinak and Wolof and was just a semi-joking question. Asfor why I am interested in Fula, I lived with a Fula family and I couldonly speak Mandinka. I wanted to speak with many of the women who weremono-lingual (meaning they only spoke one language) and I truly loved thesound of the language. My husband is also Fula although I met him afterI had been there a while.I believe creating a separate language might be interesting but a wasteof time if the intent is to have people speak it. English is mostpractical for communicating with the most people outside Gambia andpeople cannot be forced to change their language... languages have livesof their own.Peace Corps is a US government-sponsored program which send volunteersall over the world with the purpose of sharing information and/ortechnology. Peace Corps volunteers are often people who have recentlygraduated from college although there are more and more "older"volunteers who have specialized skills in different areas. Countriesrequest volunteers in areas they deem desireable. I think in Gambia nowthey are mostly science teachers in the secondary and high schools andmaybe nurses (also foresters). Peace Corps volunteers are encouraged toget to know the languages of their host countries with the idea that theycan better do something. Peace Corps volunteers usually get more thenthey give in terms of learning languages and cultures. Anyway, PeaceCorps has extensive materials to teach languages and cultures. But Ifound a lot of literacy materials produced for Gambians which there.These were written by government agencies (Gambian) and missionary NGO's.Susan------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 22:24:20 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: No SubjectMessage-ID: < B0000003088@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm ---------->> From: Salifuj@AOL.COM >> Abdou, you wrote:>> Hi Torstein and co out there,>>>> I take it that moving to the Gambia to establish a business wasn't done>> purely on humanitarian grounds......> Abdou, my sentiments exactly.....they pretend they are doing us a favor> whereas deep down beneath their masks, they are actually profiteeringfrom> our ignorance.> We can't blame though but I think what they should be boasting about isnot> about leaving six figure salaries at home but adventuring to invest in a> continent to benefit all the people of that continent. I have yet to seethat> commitment, however. Most of them will go in, make their profits and goout> before you even know it. As you said, this is why we need long term longterm> "direct investments".> -SalJust a short comment in addition to my brother Jorn;(About "boosting" se my reply to Abdou Bobb.)On your other comments, the day that we break even in our company will be ahappy one.Status as of 1.august is currently -(minus) 85000 Dalasis, and we hope! tobe reaching the magic0 number by the middle of 1998. (in shalla- (Apol.for inncorr.spelling))We do not have a mobile phone and a Mercedes like some new Gambian"yuppies" seem to enjoy.We run a used Mitsubishi van, and live in the same house as we work to keepexpenses down.Regards,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 22:04:04 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: No SubjectMessage-ID: < B0000003087@south.commit.gm This is forwarded from "Jorn Grotnes" < jgr@commit.gm >Abdou, my sentiments exactly.....they pretend they are doing us a favor>whereas deep down beneath their masks, they are actually profiteering from>our ignorance.:-) not profiteering a lot yet, anyway...although ignorance is rife here, not leastbecause most non-ignorant Gambians prefer to stay away...? But it must bea comforting thought, that all business is bad business because it is allabout making money. A common thought too, here.Deep down, beneath my mask, I have fun here, something I would not have hadto the same extent in my Norwegian job. On the other hand, the feeling of doingsomething genuinely useful for a country I tend to like does enter into it.It is no problem to find people, Toubabs especially, who profits from the statethis area of the world is in. But I believe we are pretty unique in that we havemoved here (instead of working as consultants at exorbitant salaries) andthat we are starting small with the goal of make something with staying power.I do not believe in big projects, I think they have proven their inadequacy timeand time again. It is like planting huge trees, and not seeing why they dieshortly after the experts have left them there to fend for themselves. We try toplant a small tree (indeed a seed (couldn't resist)) and help it to grow bycommitting ourself (we did not leave cars, houses or other belongings behind -the company shares is now our entire fortune)If this is not a long term direct investment I don't know what is. To bring inhuge amounts of money and just spread it 'round will in my opinion be asuseful as pouring water directly on the Gambian sand. I.e. it will quicklyevaporate and drain away, without lasting improvement.>continent to benefit all the people of that continent. I have yet to see thatOf course we'd not do it if we didn't want it, and I don't think my brother wantedto emphasis our "kindness" or "non-selfishness". I do think his mail was avery good "wake-up" call for the list...Why always talking about the continent? I never tried to benefit the Africancontinent, it slightly on the large size for me. Anyway, we hope to proveour commitment, not to you but to our customers. The Internet is notgoing away, so you'll be able to connect to www.commit.gm from timeto time. Of course it is to early to tell if this "tree" will live, but if it doesnot it will not be because we cut it for profit.By the way, in addition to fighting for economic justice (and equal respectfor skills) what about some intellectuals fighting on the barricades inThe Gambia for the new-born democracy? (I am choosing to regard theJawara period as a autocracy - I always thought that when a man has hisface on the money he should be considered the King). The latestdevelopments here has not been encouraging, the lower ranks of themilitary is obviously not happy to leave the police, courts and governmentto their job. Is this not a reason for concern? How about not being _able_to return to the Gambia some time in the future?Just my 5 cents (more like $5 maybe) worthJoernCommit------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 23:04:19 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9708062233.A17220-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Wed, 6 Aug 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > Actually, the Presidents office has Internet connection I have heard, but I> do not have> their e-mail address. Maybe you can ask Mr.S.Sawo what their address is?!> We are trying to connect some government institutions to the e-mail, but> things do take> time in those areas.> Foroyaa is also publishing extracts from Gambia-L in their weekly paper,> George/Observer> is reading Gambia-L and will hopefully print interesting articles from the> Diaspora when our> mail setup is complete.this I did not know and it will be awesome (as the Canadians sayinstead of great) if some of the ideas on this list could be read at home.> > Others have gone home and tried to share their knowledge without success.> > And the rest, very few it would seem, are on their way. And whether they> > will succeed or not remains to be seen.> Maybe it is easier to make it at home, if there was more people doing it?!This is true. I guess what's left is to try and convince peoplethat change will occur if many of us go home.And by the way, if your company is helping the country, then I'ld like tosay thank you and as Bass always says : keep up the good work down there!!Ancha.------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 12:10:13 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 199708070302.MAA04720@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMr. Sidibeh,Although I sometimes disagree with your idea of African feudalism, Ihave nothing for you this time but praise. As our common saying goes,'keep up the good work down there' (laugh).Lamin.------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 23:23:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Abdourahman Touray < abdou@cs.columbia.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet: In response to Andrea's messageMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.96.970806230703.24167A-100000@rum.cs.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I am replying to Malanding's posting as a Co-Manager of Gambia-land do not wish to represent the GambiaNet board in any way (even though Iam a member).There are two reasons for the separation of Gambia-l and GambiaNet:Firstly, Gambia-l is, thanks to Tony Loum, being run from a serverowned by the University of Washington. So we cannot, for example,legally charge for membership to Gambia-l. It would also be inappropriateto use the list for anything but for mailing list purposes. As it is, wenearing the point of outgrowing the server as our archive is close to 8gigabytes of correpondence (-: .The second reason for the separation is technical. The listserver cannot be configured to perform any sophisticated operations andretrieving data is cumbersome and taxing. With a web server, we canincrease our audience and offer more advanced services.-Abdou.Malanding Jaiteh wrote so: "A final note on the issue. The board of Directors of GambiaNet mustreview their position on keeping Gambia-L and GambiaNet separate. I donot know the technical details regarding hosting the mailing list andweb site together so I do not know what is involved I believe thedecision is managerial. But do we haveall the time and all the space at Gambia-L's presently hosted? Whatwould it mean for us to be independent in the future. "------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 03:00:46 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians NOT going back homeMessage-ID: < 970807030044_1116463674@emout20.mail.aol.com Lamin Drammeh wrote:> Fellows,> I am puzzled by this flow of words from some members on what Torstein> wrote about Gambians going home and taking their rightful place. Well,> i cannot speak for him, but I think some of us are over-reacting,> perhaps because he touched on our raw nerve--he simply spoke the> unspoken. And let us not fool ourselves. None from without is going> to clear our domestic mess for us. There can never be a conducive> environment in the Gambia while the cream of its sons and daughters> remain away in countries we keep on lambasting for our woes. Waiting> for that day when home will be sweet home may then be elusive.Maybe so...but here we go again....now we have to hear it from the onewhose delusive friends are the "push-button" of his ideas. You do have aright to your opinions though.As was mentioned before by some normal people, we must not impose onpeople what we don't understand. If we want to go home and help rebuildour country, we will be more than blessed to do so. But to explicitlybother people is an ummeasurable burden that we cannot commpletelycomprehend without resolving to immediate repercussions.To begin with, I would tell you boldly, that I am a businessman who hasdone every type of business in the Gambia. From the streets of Banjul tothe "Loumos" in the villages of Kiang and Fulladu in the rural areas, Ihave traveled a long way to build a foundation of my stance in the area ofbusiness in the Gambia. Nobody wants to do business in Gambia more thanme, but I have been there and seen the results of a government that hasbecome too greedy. My associates were arrested and jailed for importingcomodities that the government also imported. Now you tell why anygovernment would venture into a business adventure.Let's understand that many of us on this List are older people who wantnothing more than an economically respectable Gambia but we are also outon a mission to accomplish specific goals. Just as the hustler in Japan istrying to make a living, the student in Alaska is getting an education fora better tomorrow. These two people have the same ultimate goals in thatthey are seeking to fufill the same life style, but they may have to takeseperate routes to reach the same destination.In short, all I am saying is *STOP IMPOSING ON PEOPLE* about going home.If you want to go home, no one is stopping you. If you want to set up adamn business, the country is all yours! No one forced you to leave yourcountry in the first place and therefore you shouldn't be forced to goback either. I can assure you that when the time comes, you will not bethe last to know.Those who constantly bring up the topic of going back home to rebuild thecountry seem to *NOT* understand the real reasons why most people do notthink it is the right time yet. Consider for example, a 21 year old boywho left his country almost 10 years ago in search of wealth or education.This kid had to adjust to unweary conditions of leaving the only family heknows behind. In due process, he becomes a part of another culture thatdiffers vigorously from his own. Every day he wishes that he were closerto his mum and dad and family of 10 to 20 people. But he knows that hisfamily desperately depends on him for financial support.In most cases he is tied up doing odd jobs at differnt lenghts just tomake a living. While in the Gambia, he couldn't even cater for his owndraws. Now, then comes the time when he is getting paid despite what hedoes. He is nothing but a lonely and overworked hustler who understandsthe meaning of survival at its worst. Every day he reminds himself thatthe greatest place on this earth, his family home, is where he willeventually end up but he realizes that he cannot go back empty handed.Now then *IMPOSERS*, how could undermine the essence of family ties bythinking that this kid does not want to go home? Of course he has not lostwhat reality is all about. Over and over again, he reminds himself that heis on a mission unaccomplished. As I travel to different states especiallyin the US, I come accross this kid. Sometimes he is a very intelligentperson who has succesfully completed a degree or two. As I talk to him, Ibegin to understand the nature of uncertainty. For the unfortunate kid whofailed to indulge in higher learning, he has reponsiblity up to his neck.In most cases he has a wife or two at home and still has the nerve to haveto think about women, despite working two or more non-technical jobs justto make an honest living.Now let me see you stand up and guarantee this kid that his family willnot hunt for food residue from his neighbours if he goes back. Let me seewhat kind of job you are going to offer this kid so as to be able to livea corrupt-free life. Better yet, show him how he can get a guranteed bankloan to start his own business from a bank whose interest rates are ashigh as Mt. Kilimajaro. If you can do this, then I assure you, thedoctors, professors, engineers and skilled Gambian workers abroad willhave something to think about for their homeland.Peace,-Sal------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 09:13:07 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambians NOT going back homeMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B051425908B4DE@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"I really believe in what you stated. Anyone who wants to go back canjust do so without bordering others.No one sent us abroad, so it should be up to each and everyone to goback when ever he or she wants.I do not understand why this should be a big topic or issue even.Regards Ras...> -----Original Message-----> From: Salifuj@aol.com [SMTP: Salifuj@aol.com > Sent: 7. august 1997 09:01> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Gambians NOT going back home> Lamin Drammeh wrote:> > Fellows,> >> > I am puzzled by this flow of words from some members on what> Torstein> > wrote about Gambians going home and taking their rightful place.> Well,> > i cannot speak for him, but I think some of us are over-reacting,> > perhaps because he touched on our raw nerve--he simply spoke the> > unspoken. And let us not fool ourselves. None from without is> going> > to clear our domestic mess for us. There can never be a conducive> > environment in the Gambia while the cream of its sons and daughters> > remain away in countries we keep on lambasting for our woes.> Waiting> > for that day when home will be sweet home may then be elusive.> Maybe so...but here we go again....now we have to hear it from the one> whose delusive friends are the "push-button" of his ideas. You do have> a> right to your opinions though.> As was mentioned before by some normal people, we must not impose on> people what we don't understand. If we want to go home and help> rebuild> our country, we will be more than blessed to do so. But to explicitly> bother people is an ummeasurable burden that we cannot commpletely> comprehend without resolving to immediate repercussions.> To begin with, I would tell you boldly, that I am a businessman who> has> done every type of business in the Gambia. From the streets of Banjul> to> the "Loumos" in the villages of Kiang and Fulladu in the rural areas,> I> have traveled a long way to build a foundation of my stance in the> area of> business in the Gambia. Nobody wants to do business in Gambia more> than> me, but I have been there and seen the results of a government that> has> become too greedy. My associates were arrested and jailed for> importing> comodities that the government also imported. Now you tell why any> government would venture into a business adventure.> Let's understand that many of us on this List are older people who> want> nothing more than an economically respectable Gambia but we are also> out> on a mission to accomplish specific goals. Just as the hustler in> Japan is> trying to make a living, the student in Alaska is getting an education> for> a better tomorrow. These two people have the same ultimate goals in> that> they are seeking to fufill the same life style, but they may have to> take> seperate routes to reach the same destination.> In short, all I am saying is *STOP IMPOSING ON PEOPLE* about going> home.> If you want to go home, no one is stopping you. If you want to set up> a> damn business, the country is all yours! No one forced you to leave> your> country in the first place and therefore you shouldn't be forced to go> back either. I can assure you that when the time comes, you will not> be> the last to know.> Those who constantly bring up the topic of going back home to rebuild> the> country seem to *NOT* understand the real reasons why most people do> not> think it is the right time yet. Consider for example, a 21 year old> boy> who left his country almost 10 years ago in search of wealth or> education.> This kid had to adjust to unweary conditions of leaving the only> family he> knows behind. In due process, he becomes a part of another culture> that> differs vigorously from his own. Every day he wishes that he were> closer> to his mum and dad and family of 10 to 20 people. But he knows that> his> family desperately depends on him for financial support.> In most cases he is tied up doing odd jobs at differnt lenghts just to> make a living. While in the Gambia, he couldn't even cater for his own> draws. Now, then comes the time when he is getting paid despite what> he> does. He is nothing but a lonely and overworked hustler who> understands> the meaning of survival at its worst. Every day he reminds himself> that> the greatest place on this earth, his family home, is where he will> eventually end up but he realizes that he cannot go back empty handed.> Now then *IMPOSERS*, how could undermine the essence of family ties by> thinking that this kid does not want to go home? Of course he has not> lost> what reality is all about. Over and over again, he reminds himself> that he> is on a mission unaccomplished. As I travel to different states> especially> in the US, I come accross this kid. Sometimes he is a very intelligent> person who has succesfully completed a degree or two. As I talk to> him, I> begin to understand the nature of uncertainty. For the unfortunate kid> who> failed to indulge in higher learning, he has reponsiblity up to his> neck.> In most cases he has a wife or two at home and still has the nerve to> have> to think about women, despite working two or more non-technical jobs> just> to make an honest living.> Now let me see you stand up and guarantee this kid that his family> will> not hunt for food residue from his neighbours if he goes back. Let me> see> what kind of job you are going to offer this kid so as to be able to> live> a corrupt-free life. Better yet, show him how he can get a guranteed> bank> loan to start his own business from a bank whose interest rates are as> high as Mt. Kilimajaro. If you can do this, then I assure you, the> doctors, professors, engineers and skilled Gambian workers abroad will> have something to think about for their homeland.> Peace,> -Sal------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 10:52:25 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: <19970807095420.AAB51734@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,I would like to recommend " BLACK AFRICA: The Economic andCultural Basis for a Federated State." By Cheikh Anta Diop, to anyone interested in how linguistic unification is possible.I sent a personal message to Mr. Baldeh asking him if he thinks thatthe great Cheikh Anta Diop thought like a European and I amstill waiting for his answer.On 1 Aug 97 at 15:02, O BALDEH wrote:> MOMODOU you are in Europe but you are not a>EUROPEAN. So when you are asked about our national language you>should go back to the african context and answer the question do not>answer it while thinking in the european way!Mr. Baldeh, Cheikh Anta Diop even went further to demonstrate that...."in due time it will be possible appropriately to choose one ofthe major African tongues and promote it to the level of solegovernmental and cultural language for the entire continent..."He further mentions ".. The choice of such a language will have to bemade by a competent interterritorial commission imbued with deeppatriotic feeling foreswearing any hidden chauvinism.."He also talked about the choice of Language on a Local scale in theFramework of a given Territory.As I said before, I am not a linguist but one who is curios.I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English asthe official language and should stick to that because it is spokenworld wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had oneof our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?Susan, thanks for explaining to Mr. Baldeh the meaning of "Peacecorps".Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 18:13:30 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians NOT going back homeMessage-ID: < 199708070907.SAA08760@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIISalifu,Thanks for your 'efforts'.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 05:55:52 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < 33E99BA8.BFCD7FD7@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> Mr. Baldeh, Cheikh Anta Diop even went further to demonstrate that> ..."in due time it will be possible appropriately to choose one of> the major African tongues and promote it to the level of sole> governmental and cultural language for the entire continent..."> He further mentions ".. The choice of such a language will have to be> made by a competent interterritorial commission imbued with deep> patriotic feeling foreswearing any hidden chauvinism.."> He also talked about the choice of Language on a Local scale in the> Framework of a given Territory.Momodou, I agree that Diop was an authority in Africans, that is Africanhistory, culture, society, etc., but he was not THE authority.While I believe his vision was appropriate and ideal, I don't think ithas been or will be feasible in the foreseeable future for reasons thathave already been mentioned by others here.> I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as> the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken> world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one> of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?As the one who suggested this I think it would be appropriate for me torespond here. My argument was not that English is spoken world widetherefore it should be the Gambian language. The logic I was trying toexpress towards English is that based on our current situation, Englishis most feasible as a national language or as the singe most widelyspoken language. In addition, such a move could have other positiveeffects.On a similar note, you also touch on something that helps on a point Ionly slightly eluded to previously. One of the positive effects ofbuilding English as the national language, spoken by all and not just anofficial language, is that it would have the most unifying effect.Even if any of the non-English national languages were written onesthat could be learned and read without knowledge of a western language,should one of them be used in this forum I'm sure that there are manythat would not be capable of participating in these discussions. I'malso sure that there would be those, multilingual, who woulddeliberately boycott this forum simply because one national language wasbeing used instead of another.I would like to caution though that I would not advocate having Englishoutright replace any language because the negative consequences of sucha replacement would definitely have a detrimental effect on ourcultures.All the same, as I said earlier, the idea of building a nationallanguage, probably not creating one, is good and I believe it will benecessary in the capacity and nation building process of our country.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 06:24:04 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians NOT going back homeMessage-ID: < 33E9A244.3DAD51A@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBadara Joof wrote:> I really believe in what you stated. Anyone who wants to go back can> just do so without bordering others.> No one sent us abroad, so it should be up to each and everyone to go> back when ever he or she wants.> I do not understand why this should be a big topic or issue even.I don't think anyone is forcing, or for that matter CAN force anyone togo back home.The originator of this message, this "push" to return home, seemed to befocusing his remarks on those who have been addressing, complaining anddebating the problems that exist in The Gambia. As I saw it, he wasbasically saying that those abroad who are complaining about thesituation should return and do something about it or not say anythingabout it at all. A sort of "put up or shut up", if you will. While hisapproach and language was slightly aggressive, especially for aforeigner ( I think he understands this ;-), I think it was intentionaland, as can be seen from the response, quite effective.There are those who do not complain about the situation back home, (or)may not even really care, and are quite comfortable or content abroad.These individuals did not seem to be the target the of his words.I believe this is a worthy debate (when it stays above the personal andattack level). From what I see, there are those who concur theoriginator's (Mr, Torsten's, I believe) message but the many who areopposed to it have made some solid refuting arguments by citing howdifficult repatriation can be. This is a positive discussion becausenow we can start debating, after reaching some sort of consensus onthese "difficulties", what needs to change and, more importantly, howthese changes can occur.What do you say?Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 06:28:02 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < 33E9A332.DCCA6764@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatir Downes-Thomas wrote:> only slightly eluded to previously. One of the positive effects ofshould be "alluded"- Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 02:16:27 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: No SubjectMessage-ID: < B0000003103@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Lamin & fellows,i started this discourse because it is pertinent and for once i wanted tobring a real human dimension..i am glad someone other than I made thispoint..i hate to be patronizing and i do not suffer any leader complex butlet us stick to the issues..I am advocating more opening..access andopportunity..choice for our people ..nobody has ever denied ourpotential..we need to access this potential..and anyone that can assist iswelcome..including the hard earned dollars, pounds, kronas. guildersetc..of our folks abroad or the sojourners in our midst..thanks for a great contribution.In the 3 years since I came home from the U.S. thanks to Torstein & co..Ican communicate with all of you..at D200 a month flat..($20) i have thisfacility..I would have paid D500 to be in touch with the world..and on thisrevolutionso I am particularly grateful that they chose to invest here..I still contend if we are availed the choice we can do the restpmj------------------------------Date: Wed, 6 Aug 1997 22:06:05 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: "gambia-l" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: PMJALLOW:DEV. OF SUBSAHARAN AFRICAMessage-ID: < B0000003091@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Folks,Bass, Ancha,Absjorn, Andrea, Lamin, Tors, Nenneh & Everyone,I want to express my appreciation for your kind support. I came home 3years ago and it has been very educating..I do not think that we all haveto come home..but we all have to be concerned..and that has been amplydemonstrated..what I am going through is not UNIQUE..I appreciate that anyor all change has a price tag..Tors..knows how it feels when a CIVIL SERVANT slams the door in yourface..for no other reason but the INTOXICATING power..this is what has tochange..POWER goes with RESPONSIBILITY..Like ANCHA said..I hope and believethat when our A-TEAM generation finally takes over..this will CHANGE..Isuspect so but I also know that then there will be different CHALLENGES..Ibelieve in the power of the INDIVIDUAL to change things..if enough PEOPLEsay NO..there will be changes..but UTMOST let us agree to disagree..may thebest IDEA win the day..we all benefit when the Best or should I say BETTERIDEA prevails..Thanks for all the MORAL SUPPORT..Keep up the GOOD work UP there..it is twosides of a COIN..the day the AFRICAN or the BLACK MAN or WOMAN..GETS THERESPECT HE or SHE deserves as a HUMAN is the DAY that HUMANKIND will havetranscended to a SUPERIOR LEVEL..in a funny way i believe we are theCONSCIENCE of HUMANITY by our HISTORY..but OUR STORY is NOT LIMITED TOUS..we are an INTEGRAL PART of HUMANKIND and we can never divorceourselves..I do not blame the SYSTEM..it is erected and sustained by Humans and canand will be changed by us..Let us all resolve to continue the FIGHT in all our own ways..it is ourworld..EVERY SINGLE LIFE THAT IS IMPROVED OR IMPROVES IS ONE LESS WE HAVETOWORRY ABOUT BETTERING. ..THIS INCLUDES OUR OWN LIVES..it is the journey ofa thousand MILES and the oneand every SINGLE STEP..is equally importantThanks everyone again & peacePmj------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 12:37:04 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambians NOT going back homeMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B051425908B4F0@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainDoes it mean that man cannot complain or debate the problems that existin The Gambia without being there (going back).No, I do not think so, even that we live abroad, Gambia is still in ourhearts and will stay there the whole time.People love their country in this case The Gambia, that's the reasonwhy they are very concerned.Not only Gambians at home contribute to the development of country.Think of Gambians abroad how helpful they are to their families.Of course it is a worthy debate, but no one should be forced to returnback home.Ras..> -----Original Message-----> From: Latir Downes-Thomas [SMTP: latir@earthlink.net > Sent: 7. august 1997 12:24> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Gambians NOT going back home> Badara Joof wrote:> >> > I really believe in what you stated. Anyone who wants to go back can> > just do so without bordering others.> > No one sent us abroad, so it should be up to each and everyone to go> > back when ever he or she wants.> > I do not understand why this should be a big topic or issue even.> I don't think anyone is forcing, or for that matter CAN force anyone> to> go back home.> The originator of this message, this "push" to return home, seemed to> be> focusing his remarks on those who have been addressing, complaining> and> debating the problems that exist in The Gambia. As I saw it, he was> basically saying that those abroad who are complaining about the> situation should return and do something about it or not say anything> about it at all. A sort of "put up or shut up", if you will. While> his> approach and language was slightly aggressive, especially for a> foreigner ( I think he understands this ;-), I think it was> intentional> and, as can be seen from the response, quite effective.> There are those who do not complain about the situation back home,> (or)> may not even really care, and are quite comfortable or content abroad.> These individuals did not seem to be the target the of his words.> I believe this is a worthy debate (when it stays above the personal> and> attack level). From what I see, there are those who concur the> originator's (Mr, Torsten's, I believe) message but the many who are> opposed to it have made some solid refuting arguments by citing how> difficult repatriation can be. This is a positive discussion because> now we can start debating, after reaching some sort of consensus on> these "difficulties", what needs to change and, more importantly, how> these changes can occur.> What do you say?> Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 13:08:51 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: <19970807121048.AAB61300@LOCALNAME>On 7 Aug 97 at 5:55, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> > I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as> > the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken> > world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one> > of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?> As the one who suggested this I think it would be appropriate for me> to respond here. My argument was not that English is spoken world> wide therefore it should be the Gambian language. The logic I was> trying to express towards English is that based on our current> situation, English is most feasible as a national language or as the> singe most widely spoken language. In addition, such a move could> have other positive effects.> On a similar note, you also touch on something that helps on a point> I only slightly eluded to previously. One of the positive effects> of building English as the national language, spoken by all and not> just an official language, is that it would have the most unifying> effect.> Even if any of the non-English national languages were written ones> that could be learned and read without knowledge of a western> language, should one of them be used in this forum I'm sure that> there are many that would not be capable of participating in these> discussions. I'm also sure that there would be those, multilingual,> who would deliberately boycott this forum simply because one> national language was being used instead of another.Lat, I am not saying that we should change the language ofcommunication in this forum. I think am too old to start learning anew artificial language. I was just assuming that wecould as well have been communicating in a Gambian National Languagewhich is not English if we had one. I know quite well that that isnot possible with us but perhaps our grand children in .....yearstime! There is a mailing list (Swahili-L) some where in cyberspace,where the language of communication is Swahili.> I would like to caution though that I would not advocate having> English outright replace any language because the negative> consequences of such a replacement would definitely have a> detrimental effect on our cultures.> All the same, as I said earlier, the idea of building a national> language, probably not creating one, is good and I believe it will> be necessary in the capacity and nation building process of our> country.I agree!I have already been convinced that creating an artificial languagewould be a waste of time.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 09:27:24 -0400 (EDT)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95q.970807091014.519B-100000@hera.isr.umd.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> On your other comments, the day that we break even in our company will be a> happy one.> Status as of 1.august is currently -(minus) 85000 Dalasis, and we hope! to> be reaching the magic> 0 number by the middle of 1998. (in shalla- (Apol.for inncorr.spelling))> We do not have a mobile phone and a Mercedes like some new Gambian> "yuppies" seem to enjoy.> We run a used Mitsubishi van, and live in the same house as we work to keep> expenses down.> Regards,> Torstein> CommitTorstein,What exactly do you mean by your statement "some new Gambian yuppies"? Imay be overeacting but I personally find this statement to be deragatory.I also think you seem to be contradicting yourself. Here you go,'name-calling' young Gambian Entreprenaurs who decided to go and workhard, legitimately for their country. Isn't this what a lot of people inthis list are propaganding? Instead of looking at the material gains theyhave, why not focus on their initiative and input. Attitudes like thisare the reason many Gambians decide to take their business elsewherebecause once they start reaping the benefits of their investment, a lot ofpeople start raising eyebrows about how 'large they are living.' I don'tthink you're unique because most Gambians think the same way. Whenforeigners with businesses acquire a mobile phone and a mercedes, no onequestions it, but no, Gambians (especially young ones) are just notsupposed to act that way even if they work damn hard for it!Please stop the name calling on hard working Gambians who are just tryingto earn the same respect that their foreign counterparts have in their owncountry.Isatou------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 9:27:20 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: Camara@cardiff.ac.uk Subject: unity for the good of GambiaMessage-ID: < QQdboo08393.199708071332@relay7.UU.NET Peace unto you allBrothers and sisters,Let's keep up the good communication we have started and avoid anydistractions that are coming.I have noticed some discussions about the difference between Gambia -netand Gambia-L .The name does not matter . What matters is that there is ahealthy exchange of ideas and constructive criticisms . Lets have adescent debate without insulting each other . We must learn to respectother people's opinions and achievements without being too critical ornegative.There is always room for improvement but if there are too many chiefs andno Indians , the result will be obvious.-Defeat and loss of power to theopposite side.By the wayIs the name Torstien a Jewish name?Let's smell the coffee and wake upPeacehg------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 9:59:26 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: isatou@Glue.umd.edu, Subject: RE: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < TFSHXHJI@nusacc.org Can TORSTEIN tell us who he really is??Let him reintroduce himself to us or let Gambia-l resubmit what heoriginally sent if he actually did before.We need to find out a little bit more about this potential cancer !!hg-----Original Message-----From: isatou@Glue.umd.edu Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 9:41 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------> On your other comments, the day that we break even in our company willbe a> happy one.> Status as of 1.august is currently -(minus) 85000 Dalasis, and we hope!to> be reaching the magic> 0 number by the middle of 1998. (in shalla- (Apol.forinncorr.spelling))> We do not have a mobile phone and a Mercedes like some new Gambian> "yuppies" seem to enjoy.> We run a used Mitsubishi van, and live in the same house as we work tokeep> expenses down.> Regards,> Torstein> CommitTorstein,What exactly do you mean by your statement "some new Gambian yuppies"? Imay be overeacting but I personally find this statement to be deragatory.I also think you seem to be contradicting yourself. Here you go,'name-calling' young Gambian Entreprenaurs who decided to go and workhard, legitimately for their country. Isn't this what a lot of people inthis list are propaganding? Instead of looking at the material gains theyhave, why not focus on their initiative and input. Attitudes like thisare the reason many Gambians decide to take their business elsewherebecause once they start reaping the benefits of their investment, a lotofpeople start raising eyebrows about how 'large they are living.' I don'tthink you're unique because most Gambians think the same way. Whenforeigners with businesses acquire a mobile phone and a mercedes, no onequestions it, but no, Gambians (especially young ones) are just notsupposed to act that way even if they work damn hard for it!Please stop the name calling on hard working Gambians who are just tryingto earn the same respect that their foreign counterparts have in theirowncountry.Isatou------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 10:09:42 -0400 (EDT)From: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: People are PeopleMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">By the way>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?>Let's smell the coffee and wake upIS this a problem,I feel it is not be... People helping other peopleor working together should be a goal for the earth's community,Dave Gilden*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 10:27:09 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: dgilden@tiac.net, Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < TFSIGTNI@nusacc.org DaveThat is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarks thatcreates disunity amongst us.We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonialdays in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tacticssimilar to Torstein words and actions.Peacehg-----Original Message-----From: dgilden@tiac.net Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 10:17 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: People are People<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>---------------------------------------------------------------------------->By the way>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?>Let's smell the coffee and wake upIS this a problem,I feel it is not be... People helping other peopleor working together should be a goal for the earth's community,Dave Gilden*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 16:32:08 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: "Merceneries eye Sierra Leone"Message-ID: <19970807153404.AAA50272@LOCALNAME>Instead of using the natural resources to build the Nation it seemsall of it is going to be spent on weapons and Merceneries.PeaceMomodou Camara------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Merceneries eye Sierra LeoneVancouver company helps ousted governmentplot countercoup in the land of diamondsFriday, August 1, 1997By Allan Robinson, Karen Howlett and Madelaine DrohanBY ALLAN ROBINSON,TorontoKAREN HOWLETT,TorontoMADELAINE DROHAN,LondonThe Globe and MailMembers of the ousted government of diamond-rich Sierra Leone areconsidering a countercoup to regain power with the help of a group ofmercenaries and the support of a private Vancouver company, accordingto documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.The latest coup in strife-torn Sierra Leone caused development of itsrich natural resources to come to a halt as Western mining companiesand their employees fled the violence. Now in the midst of thatnational tragedy, business people are trying to find ways to profitfrom the chaos, curry favour with the government-in-exile and takesteps to recapture the business opportunities lost because of thecoup.The documents show the crisis has brought together a minister of thegovernment-in-exile hoping to regain power, a Thai banker on thelookout for new business opportunities and a mercenary group whoseprincipals already have commercial interests in Sierra Leone and maybe seeking more. All of them have something to gain from a successfulcountercoup.Tim Spicer, head of the London military consultancy SandlineInternational, met Rakesh Saxena, head of Tidewater Management Corp.,in Vancouver last weekend to discuss the situation in Sierra Leone. Itwas not clear whether any representatives of the Sierra Leonegovernment have met with the Sandline officials.Mr. Saxena is a former Thai bank official, who is fighting extraditionto Thailand. He is currently living in Canada and conducts hisbusiness operations from here.Ousted president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah is desperate for help after hisdemocratically elected government was toppled in a military coup onMay 25. Ministers from neighbouring countries are negotiating with thecoup leaders to try to persuade them to hand back power but have beenunsuccessful so far. With no international offer of militaryassistance to restore the government, hiring mercenaries appears tohave become an option. Mr. Kabbah denied any personal knowledge orinvolvement in a countercoup when he was reached this week in Guinea.Mr. Spicer is a career soldier who spent 20 years in the British armybefore joining Sandline, a military-consulting firm that works hand inglove with the mercenary group Executive Outcomes. Sandline sellsmilitary expertise to governments and organizes the purchase ofequipment and the hiring of soldiers for a fee. Sandline's chairman isTony Buckingham, a London businessman with extensive mining interestsin Africa. He is also the major shareholder of DiamondWorks Ltd., aVancouver company with diamond properties in Sierra Leone and Angola.Mr. Spicer last hit the news when a Sandline military expedition inPapua New Guinea went disastrously wrong. The mission, to secure acopper mine on the island of Bougainville, bears some similarity towhat has been proposed in Sierra Leone. When shown copies ofcorrespondence between himself and Mr. Saxena outlining plans forSandline operations in Sierra Leone, Mr. Spicer refused to comment.Mr. Saxena, an Indian citizen, is looking to expand his operations inWest Africa, where he already has a bauxite concession. He also hitthe news last year because of financial problems that hit one ofThailand's largest banks. The Thai authorities are seeking toextradite him from Canada to face charges of colluding with executivesof the Bangkok Bank of Commerce and Saudi Arabian tycoon AdnanKhashoggi to defraud the bank of about $65-million (U.S.). He isresisting extradition and has launched defamation suits against theThai government.But elsewhere, Mr. Saxena's business activities have not slowed down.The documents obtained by The Globe show that Mr. Saxena asked Mr.Spicer for a realistic appraisal of the situation in Sierra Leone bythe end of July. To that end, in mid-July Mr. Saxena arranged for thepayment of $70,000 in consultancy fees to Mr. Spicer for itsassessment, plus expenses."Our offer of assistance to the Sierra Leonean government isundoubtedly motivated by our desire to establish and perhapsconsolidate our position in that part of the world," Mr. Saxena wrotein a letter to Mr. Spicer.On Monday, Mr. Saxena said his meeting with Mr. Spicer during theweekend was held to consider overall security matters throughoutAfrica in countries such as Liberia and Congo, where he has businessinterests. He denied helping the Sierra Leonean government-in-exile,saying that he was just looking at various options. He also denied anygovernment officials were present."When you are doing business you just have to assess all of theoptions. I don't think anything has come of it. . . . We are not inthe business of politics," he said, denying any personal involvementwith the government-in-exile.Yesterday, a spokesman for Mr. Saxena reiterated that ExecutiveOutcomes was hired as a consultant to provide a status report onSierra Leone's politics -- and potential resolutions of that situation-- as well as on other countries. Mr. Saxena, who is well-connectedinternationally, keeps in touch with diplomats and has millions ofdollars invested privately in Africa, he said.In a separate document, Momodu Koroma, minister of presidentialaffairs in the exiled government of Sierra Leone, outlined to Mr.Saxena what was expected of Mr. Spicer's group. It would help trainmilitia groups in Sierra Leone known as the Kamajors to convert theminto an effective military force that could overthrow the coupleaders, he said in the document.The coup leaders come from the Sierra Leone military and theRevolutionary United Front, a group of rebels who fought a guerrillawar against the government that now finds itself in exile. TheKamajors, most of whom are loyal to the ousted government, aretraditionally village huntsmen. They lack the military knowledge totake on the army and the rebels, which is why they need training, armsand ammunition.Some Kamajors believe in the magic powers of certain shirts, which,when worn, are supposed to have the ability to block bullets. Othersbelieve their magic is strong enough to prevent them from being blownup when they step on land mines.According to Mr. Koroma's letter to Mr. Saxena, thegovernment-in-exile now wants the help of the mercenaries to plan the"strategy, logistics and training that would convert 40,000 militiainto an effective fighting force."Reached in Guinea, Mr. Koroma said he knew nothing about thecountercoup plans.Neither the United Nations nor the West African peace force headed byNigeria have stepped in to help restore Mr. Kabbah and his governmentto power. Over the past two months, Sierra Leone has been plunged intochaos. It faces an economic and humanitarian crisis as food suppliesdwindle and businesses remain shut. Mr. Kabbah is anxious to restoreorder.Mr. Kabbah said on Monday that he would not consider hiringmercenaries. He denied any involvement in planning a countercoup, andsaid that anyone in his government exploring this option would beacting on his own. He added that his government-in-exile lacks thefunds for such a venture and prefers to rely on the help of othergovernments."We have a military agreement with a country like Nigeria," he said."Why would we abandon that and go and hire somebody?"In correspondence between Mr. Spicer and Mr. Saxena, Mr. Spicer sayshis group has unique expertise and knowledge of Sierra Leone. In fact,Executive Outcomes helped a previous government in the country byproviding training, helicopters and military forces. But when a peacedeal was finally negotiated, the rebels made it a condition thatExecutive Outcomes leave the country.Mr. Spicer's experience was not so positive in Papua New Guinea, wherehe negotiated a contract with the government of Sir Julius Chan inlate 1996 to quell an insurrection on Bougainville. Sandline wassupposed to bring in a force of 1,200 soldiers to end the revolt onBougainville and regain control of one of the world's largest coppermines. (The mine has been dormant since rebels took control of theisland in 1989.)For nine years, the government of Papua New Guinea, a small islandnation north of Australia, battled rebels on Bougainville. Itsundertrained, ill-equipped army had little success; so, likefrustrated governments in Sierra Leone and Angola, Papua New Guineahired the mercenaries to help fight its war.But news that the Papua New Guinea government had a contract withmercenaries created a public and political uproar and the primeminister was forced to resign. Sandline personnel in the country wereforced to leave, except Mr. Spicer. He was arrested and became a starwitness at a judicial inquiry into the affair. It became clear duringthe inquiry that Sandline had a keen interest in gaining control ofsome of Papua New Guinea's mineral wealth.The inquiry, headed by Mr. Justice Warwick John Andrew of Australia,looked into what Sandline had called "Project Contravene" and learnedthat the mercenary group settled on a fee of $36-million, half of itreceived in advance. During the negotiations, Mr. Spicer offered totake payment in mineral concessions, including the possibility oftaking an interest in the Bougainville copper mine as payment for itsservices.At one point he told the Papua New Guinea government that his companycould form a joint venture with the government and the British mininggiant RTZ-CRA Group, which already has a big stake in the Bougainvillemine.In his report, Judge Andrew said: "It was part of Sandline's agenda toobtain an interest in the Bougainville mine."The judge also said it was clear that Mr. Buckingham, Sandline'schairman, and to some extent Mr. Spicer, controlled Sandline, alongwith a third man, Michael Grunberg. Mr. Grunberg sits on theDiamondWorks board along with Mr. Buckingham. The money was paidthrough a Sandline account in Hong Kong. And the signing officers ofthe account, where the $18-million was deposited, included Mr.Buckingham and Eeben Barlow, who founded Executive Outcomes. Mr.Barlow was chairman of Executive Outcomes until he stepped down lastweek.All of this might explain the interest of Sandline in securing a newcontract in mineral-rich Sierra Leone.In his letter to Mr. Spicer, Tidewater's Mr. Saxena said that herepresented a group of companies that had investments in twoproperties in Sierra Leone and he wanted a realistic appraisal of thesituation in the country.The principals behind Sandline also have a continuing financialinterest in Sierra Leone through DiamondWorks, an exploration companythat has been associated with mining promoter Robert Friedland. Mr.Friedland has only a small equity interest in the company. Inaddition, two executives who work for him sit on the board and hisbrother Eric is chairman.But according to the documents obtained by The Globe, it is Mr.Buckingham, and not Mr. Friedland, who is calling the shots atDiamondWorks.A DiamondWorks prospectus issued earlier this year said Mr. Buckinghamacted as an intermediary between Executive Outcomes and governments inAfrica needing military services. It has now become clear that he doesoffer this service through Sandline.DiamondWorks' Koidu mine in the Kono district was forced to closeafter the May 25 military coup made operations dangerous. DiamondWorksevacuated most of its staff, leaving the mine in the hands of securityguards from Lifeguard Ltd., an arm of Executive Outcomes that providessecurity to private firms.DiamondWorks has a total of six diamond concessions in Sierra Leoneand five in Angola, another country where Executive Outcomes has beenactive.DiamondWorks acquired its interest in the Koidu diamond mine in SierraLeone in October of 1996 by acquiring Branch Energy Ltd., an Isle ofMan registered company controlled by Mr. Buckingham. Branch wasgranted the right to exploit the property under a 25-year lease issuedJuly 22, 1995. Branch was given the rights by a former Sierra Leoneanmilitary government that predates the Kabbah government. There hasbeen speculation that this former military government gave Branch therights as part payment for the work done by Executive Outcomes.Mr. Saxena of Tidewater Management also has his eye on theseDiamond Works properties. In a letter to Samir Patel, hisrepresentative in West Africa, he said he thought DiamondWorks wouldbe prepared to part with most of them, with the possible exception ofKono, although even here he said a deal might be possible.Rakesh Saxena -- Resides in Vancouver. Faces extradition toThailand on charges relating to financially troubled Bangkok Bankof Commerce. Attempting to expand his business interests in SierraLeone. Tim Spicer -- A former British military officer. Acts aschief executive officer of Sandline International, amilitary-consultancy company in London. Ahmed Tejan Kabbah --Sierra Leone's president-in-exile after a coup. Resides in Guinea.Tony Buckingham -- A London businessman. Chairman of SandlineInternational.Largest shareholder of DiamondWorks Ltd. of Vancouver. DiamondWorksholds diamond properties in Sierra Leone.Momodu Koroma -- Minister of presidential affairs for SierraLeone's government in exile.Samir Patel -- Mr. Saxena's representative in West Africa. Officesin Guinea and Liberia.Copyright + 1997, The Globe and Mail CompanyAll rights reserved.______________FWD END_______________________________------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 18:03:05 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 01BCA35C.2AA7F3E0@dico.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA35C.2AAF9500"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA35C.2AAF9500Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNot only that,it is against our rules to hurl Racial Epithets at others =simply because they say things that you don't want to hear.It must stop!Regards Basss----------From: David Gilden[SMTP: dgilden@tiac.net Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 13:09To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: People are People=20>By the way>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?>Let's smell the coffee and wake upIS this a problem,I feel it is not be... People helping other peopleor working together should be a goal for the earth's community,Dave Gilden*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 11:28:55 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < TFSJBVPI@nusacc.org OK,Sorry let's stop itSorry if anyone offendedhg-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 11:17 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are People<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Not only that,it is against our rules to hurl Racial Epithets at otherssimply because they say things that you don't want to hear.It must stop!Regards Basss----------From: David Gilden[SMTP: dgilden@tiac.net Sent: 07 ____{, 1997 13:09To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: People are People>By the way>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?>Let's smell the coffee and wake upIS this a problem,I feel it is not be... People helping other peopleor working together should be a goal for the earth's community,Dave Gilden*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 11:36:05 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < TFSJEHJA@nusacc.org I apologize for the oversight, BassLet us please close this and forget it happened.Thankshg-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 11:17 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are People<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Not only that,it is against our rules to hurl Racial Epithets at otherssimply because they say things that you don't want to hear.It must stop!Regards Basss----------From: David Gilden[SMTP: dgilden@tiac.net Sent: 07 ____{, 1997 13:09To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: People are People>By the way>Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?>Let's smell the coffee and wake upIS this a problem,I feel it is not be... Good Afternoon,Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you havediscussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mullingover for quite some time and I hope that someone can help.Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia?On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a manthat apparently was some type of international investor. The man(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. Heeven went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a veryrich country. My first thought was that only a few people and notthe country would become very rich.This was not the first time that I had heard this information. Ihave learned piece mill from different individuals that there werereserves of oil off of the coast.Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, howcan the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization orsomething that can manage this resource and disperse the fundsequally over the Gambia?If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I knowthere could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is oneof the things that makes the world go around. If this is true itwould be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mentionthe jobs it would create.Thanks and Take Care,Laura Rader------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 12:01:06 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians NOT going back homeMessage-ID: < B0000003126@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm ----------> From: Salifuj@AOL.COM > As was mentioned before by some normal people, we must not impose on> people what we don't understand.>to explicitly> bother people is an ummeasurable burden that we cannot commpletely> comprehend without resolving to immediate repercussions.Maybe you have to bother people, to get something happening?!> To begin with, I would tell you boldly, that I am a businessman who has> done every type of business in the Gambia.Nobody wants to do business in> Gambia more than me, but I have been there and seen the results of agovernment> that has become too greedy. My associates were arrested and jailed forimporting> comodities that the government also imported. Now you tell why any> government would venture into a business adventure.A question here, are you talking about the new or the old government?The new government seems to try to change the private investmentenvironmentin a positive way. The main obstacle I see for private investments are thecorruptionenvironment inherited from the Jawara area.Companies with "friends" are be able to import commodities at a fraction ofthe costthat a new company that goes "by the book"(meaning paying the full gov.tax)are experiencing.> Let's understand that many of us on this List are older people who want> nothing more than an economically respectable Gambia but we are also out> on a mission to accomplish specific goals.> In short, all I am saying is *STOP IMPOSING ON PEOPLE* about going home.> No one forced you to leave your> country in the first place and therefore you shouldn't be forced to go> back either.Maybe a lot of people were "forced" to leave the country because of lack ofproper schools, jobs etc.?A good thing would maybe then be if that same person now with resources andknowledge comes back andtries to change that.?! Just a thought..> Those who constantly bring up the topic of going back home to rebuild the> country seem to *NOT* understand the real reasons why most people do not> think it is the right time yet. Consider for example, a 21 year old boy> who left his country almost 10 years ago in search of wealth oreducation....Young people should do what their destiny tells them to do, I was morethinking ofwell established, two/three cars families with posh houses and highlyeducatedpersons that enjoy their regular cognac and thinks Bill Clinton is to softon drugs.These people should wake up, (maybe even re-read the "roots" book that aredusting downin their showcase libraries?!)> Over and over again, he reminds himself that he> is on a mission unaccomplished.I just don't believe in the "worried Gambian kid" picture you are talkingabout.Most young Gambians abroad I have been talking with has a clear view ofwhat they are doing and a full of optimism on how to go about it.> For the unfortunate kid who> failed to indulge in higher learning, he has reponsiblity up to his neck.> In most cases he has a wife or two at home and still has the nerve tohave> to think about women, despite working two or more non-technical jobs just> to make an honest living.One or two wives??? How about getting your priorities right, then?Do you have to be married just because your a Gambian aged over 21???If you can't afford it in my country, there is a simple answer to marriage.Wait until both of you have the economic backbone to give your kids thesecuritythey need!I really think there is some miles to go for the Male and Female Gambiansto seethat ten kids might not be the perfect conditions, when the wife(s) demandsa newD1000 dress every month and the over-all income in the family is somethinglikeD3-4000 a month!> Now let me see you stand up and guarantee this kid that his family will> not hunt for food residue from his neighbours if he goes back. Let me see> what kind of job you are going to offer this kid so as to be able to live> a corrupt-free life. Better yet, show him how he can get a guranteed bank> loan to start his own business from a bank whose interest rates are as> high as Mt. Kilimajaro. If you can do this, then I assure you, the> doctors, professors, engineers and skilled Gambian workers abroad will> have something to think about for their homeland.> Peace,> -SalAgain, I believe that the doctors, professors, engineers and skilledGambian workers abroadis exactly the ones that has the brains and knowledge to change the countryso that you areable to take a proper bank loan, live a corrupt free life and the onlyproblem with food would bedeciding which brand to buy....Yours,TorsteinThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 20:03:39 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New and CuriousMessage-ID: < 01BCA36D.021318E0@difp.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA36D.021ABA00"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA36D.021ABA00Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNot only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes =for having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining =will very soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!Regards Basss!----------From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 15:32To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New and Curious=20Good Afternoon,Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you have=20discussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mulling=20over for quite some time and I hope that someone can help. =20Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia? =20On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a man=20that apparently was some type of international investor. The man=20(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. He=20even went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a very=20rich country. My first thought was that only a few people and not=20the country would become very rich.This was not the first time that I had heard this information. I=20have learned piece mill from different individuals that there were=20reserves of oil off of the coast.Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, how=20can the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization or=20something that can manage this resource and disperse the funds=20equally over the Gambia?If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I know=20there could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is one=20of the things that makes the world go around. If this is true it=20would be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mention=20the jobs it would create.Thanks and Take Care,Laura Rader=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 18:06:39 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970807175656.7772A-100000@merlin.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILes Momodous (Sidibeh, Njie and in particular Camara),I will give you as much replies as possible. Presently I am busycompleting my dissertation and when I am finished be sure the Verb, Noun,someadjectives and just a handful of adverbs, decorated with fewpounctuation marks will say to you jaama ngen fanaa.Susan, gracias for the inforpeche.In the meantime, Camara manso na da sa!Ciao; gambiankol buka kumbo......Omar BaldehOn Thu, 7 Aug 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> Gambia-l,> I would like to recommend " BLACK AFRICA: The Economic and> Cultural Basis for a Federated State." By Cheikh Anta Diop, to any> one interested in how linguistic unification is possible.> I sent a personal message to Mr. Baldeh asking him if he thinks that> the great Cheikh Anta Diop thought like a European and I am> still waiting for his answer.> On 1 Aug 97 at 15:02, O BALDEH wrote:> > MOMODOU you are in Europe but you are not a> >EUROPEAN. So when you are asked about our national language you> >should go back to the african context and answer the question do not> >answer it while thinking in the european way!> Mr. Baldeh, Cheikh Anta Diop even went further to demonstrate that> ..."in due time it will be possible appropriately to choose one of> the major African tongues and promote it to the level of sole> governmental and cultural language for the entire continent..."> He further mentions ".. The choice of such a language will have to be> made by a competent interterritorial commission imbued with deep> patriotic feeling foreswearing any hidden chauvinism.."> He also talked about the choice of Language on a Local scale in the> Framework of a given Territory.> As I said before, I am not a linguist but one who is curios.> I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as> the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken> world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one> of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?> Susan, thanks for explaining to Mr. Baldeh the meaning of "Peace> corps".> Momodou Camara> *******************************************************> **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 13:07:38 -0400 (EDT)From: Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Folks! Folks!Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.94.970807125605.2607C-100000@utkux4.cas.utk.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIASSALAMU WA ALAIKUM,> I hope you guys will open your ears wider and listen to me.Just like in The Gambian tradition how the young ones listen to theirelders. I'm not that old, just 79. I think I'm older than must of you.> Anyway, I used to read those important young generation issues> you folks debates about, but since things started turning upside down I> stop. You guys need to make best use of this network for educational> purposes, not to attack each other personally in this network. What you> boys think about that?> Any mathematician around? I see, hear, feel, smell, and taste an> average of 150 different things a day. Do you boys know the total of> things I've come across in 79 years of my life? So boys, listen to me as> I speak. Let me make it clear, I said listen not worship. Some people are> fond of juktapos.> I need some donations to build the roads in Gunjur, seriously, so> I need all the true Gambians to sacrifice just $50.00 each from their> pockets to get the job done. Any mathematician around? For about 2,000> Gambians wiiling to contribute, do you know the total that would be> collected? Your donations will be in need when plans are made, but for now> keep atleast $50.00 in your pocket incase we decide to begin the project.> Building our own nation Folks! What's more important than that?> Again Folks! Folks! We need to work side by side with our people as true> Gambians. I shall be leaving permanently to the Gambia very soon, after> living in the States for 53 years.> Until later, take care of yourself and each other.> Momodo Musa> (Muhammad Mousa)------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 02:53:34 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians not going back!Message-ID: < 199708071747.CAA11912@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIISalifu,I hope this will not turn into a war of words for I lack the stamina!You may be an older person who knows what is keeping him in the US,but your this piece falls a little shy of my expectations! Whateveryou must have done back home, as you narrated it, is very good and Ilike every bit of it. Yet, the truth remains that Gambia is there forGambians to build. Perhaps it is highly hypocritical of me to saythis as I dig my little hole here and refuse to budge.No-one is forcing you to go home, especially if you do not haveanything to fall on. Yes, the conditions back home can be trecherousand we must not lose sight of it. That only brings us to square one!If you think I am 'abnormal' and that my 'friends are the push-buttonof my ideas', I can say very little when the only thing that connectsyou and I are inanimate computers and telephone lines! This is thebeauty of Gambia-l! Well, how do you feel responding to a not-normalperson like me? (laugh)....Imposing??? Why on earth must I do that as if I were the one who sentyou to wherever you are? What I said is nothing new, but I like youtaking it out on me as if I am the pioneer of the idea of brain-drainreversal. My opinion was partly in response to your not-so-wellthought out rebuttal of what Torstein(?)wrote. But as the saying goes,'when old bones are mentioned, some grannies shiver'! Please, I imploreyou to be a bit more vigilant next time. Who knows....'Keep up the good work down there'.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 02:55:41 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New and CuriousMessage-ID: < 199708071749.CAA11921@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIILaura T. Rader,Welcome to Gambia-l. I must have missed the intro. you send toGambia-l! Will you please tell us who you are? simply curious.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 20:23:43 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: House for rent neededMessage-ID: <19970807192541.AAA2618@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,I am looking for a house or some rooms for rent, for a period ofthree weeks in November this year in The Gambia.I am sending twenty (20) tenth grade students and two (2) teachersfrom Denmark to travel to The Gambia on a three weeks visit. Theyplan to go and stay in Kuntaur Fula kunda (CRD) for a period of 8 to10 days where they will stay with their counterparts of KuntaurJunior Secondary School. The rest of the trip will be spent in andaround Banjul and Kombo.The students are between the ages of 15 and 16 years old.Their trip will include include trips to surrounding villages,Jarumeh Koto School, Armitage high school and the stone circles inWasu. They would also like to take part in the daily works of thevillagers. They will be the pioneers and hope that it will become anannual event and hope that it could develop to be a close cooperationbetween them am Kuntaur Junior Secondary School and perhaps someother school in the urban area.The house or rooms I need for them should be located in Kombo st.Mary. It will be used as a base where the students could useduring the entire three weeks.Please, let me know if you know someone who has some rooms to rentout during this period. The students and teachers do not want tostay in the hotels where all the money is repatriated back to Europeand Scandinavia. The alternative for them will be to stay in Bakotu,Bungalow Beach or Kairaba Beach Hotels.You could send me an e-mail at: mcamara@post3.tele.dk or momodou@inform-bbs.dk as soon as possible and latest on Monday the 11th of August.Thanks for reading!Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 20:36:58 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19970807193856.AAA31364@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Momodou Buharry Gassama has been added to the list. Welcometo Gambia-l Mr. Gassama we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 14:45:13 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia travel site (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970807144325.214f0b92@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Date: Sat, 02 Aug 1997 21:20:41 -0400 (EDT)>From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU >Subject: Gambia travel site (fwd)>To: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu >, Baboucar Sallah < lamtoro@aol.com >Date: Sat, 02 Aug 1997 18:04:34 -0700>From: Spector Travel of Boston < africa@spectortravel.com >To: fanjie@gsu.edu >Subject: Gambia travel siteGambia-L:Here's some travel information on the Gambia from Spector Travel:>Visit our site @ www.spectortravel.com -----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 14:47:47 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambians not going back!Message-ID: < 970807144721_-153649533@emout15.mail.aol.com Lamin Drammeh wrote:< >No..... certainly NOT. I also do not like flame wars, besides I do not speakJapanese (laugh).No hard feelings.....and as Ross Perot would put it, I AM ALL EARS.-Sal------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 18:20:28 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA-LA PART 2Message-ID: < 199708071853.UAA23711@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIt is loyalty welded together by kinship ties, ethnic affinity, commongeographic origins etc. (There are departments and work places in theGambia where people from particular villages are disproportionatelyrepresented). Feudal lords in the countryside gradually became outcompetedby the new emergent bosses produced by the economic possibilities providedby the state! Like their former counterparts they naturally invested in theland (NOT IN MANUFACTURING!), but this time in real estate: owning anddeveloping 5, 10, 15, even 20 compounds, marrying wives or "purchasing"concubines, building hideously luxurious compounds, and cruising inout-of-place cars; besides, financing extravagant and wasteful christeningceremonies and weddings become a very visible class characteristic; all ofthis amidst seas of poverty and depravation. These are the exhibitionisttrappings of a manufactured mythical social status. The alter ego of aGambian bigman or biglady. Just provoke them and you will suffer instantrebuke: "do you know who I AM?". They are loyal to no one but their vestedeconomic interests and the immediate boss who wields extraordianry powerover their fate. Like an exceptionally slow octopus the connectivetentacles grow, gradually engulfing the whole social fabric: from theministry, to the departments, down to the gradener and cleaner; theirwives, the in-laws, their children, and cousins in the next village. Thisway the state itself almost disappears and becomes privatised, with manyworkers facing difficulty in differentiating what belongs to the governmentfrom what belongs to "boss". No wonder, workers are routinely diverted todo repairs on boss' house, for which job the state naturally, pays. The"privatisation" of the state itself logically implies the emergence of apersonal ruler. Former president Jawara was an exceptionally good one.Throughout his long career, few politicians dared challenge his authority.Those who did dare to do so were met with ruthless vengeance. The onlypoliticians who he could not reduce to ridicule were MOJA members (who werein any case too invisible to bring about any thing near a revolution) andmembers of PDOIS. This was so largely because these patriotic Gambians hadshown disregard for those mundane accretions of power which his ordinaryopponents could hardly live without.Thus we can see how social relations in Gambia are based not on hard workand production but on personal ties. The connection of hard work toproductivity and wealth creation is conveniently dissolved by a fictitiousreality of kinship, ethnicity, regionalism, and how these are perceived toconstitute the road to success, wealth, and power, and therefore, status. [You get a job not necessarily by presenting any certificates of merit butby announcing that you are the nephew of your uncle who hapens to be theM.D of G!P!M!B!!!]. This is THE REALITY AROUND WHICH THE DREAMS, THEASPIRATIONS, THE LIVELIHOOD OF THE MAJORITY OF GAMBIANS ARE BUILT...A VILLAAT FAJARA OR KERR SERIGNE, A CAR, A GORGEOUS WIFE OR HUSBAND FOR THATMATTER, AND A WELL-GROOMED POT-BELLY. Obviously, I realise that thissituation has been gradually changing, even if very slowly. The importantpoint to note is that THE SPACE AND PACE OF THAT CHANGE IS FUNDAMENTALLYDETERMINED BY THE DYNAMICS OF THE DREAM WORLD; and unfortunately, thisdream world fits in with, and is reinforced by, the magical world viewpredominant in most of Africa. So instead of learning new skills, andlearning to become more effective at work or in business, people will seekthe blessings of marabouts and witch-doctors, sealing their bodies, homes,offices, and work-places against the spiritual intrusions of malevolentsand ill-wishers. [As a trainee-engineer at GuC my boss - who came to workwith lines of jujus strapped to his body - explained how his enemies buriedpiles of amulets beneath the concrete floor of the power house at Half-Die.At my laughter, he simply smiled and assured me that I knew nothing of whatis going on in the world!]. In Gambia, one factor which is very importantin this context is our small size. Most people in the civil service eitherknow eachother or have common acquaintances. This factor renders the natureof government and all official business extremely personalised andinformal; a perfect circumstance for corruption and nepotism. Foreignerswho do not fit in here are shaken down for kick-backs in order to acquiregovernement contracts business licences.In my opinion, this is the kind of Gambia investors such as CommitEnterprises, and young concerned idealists (no offence meant) like Pa MusaJallow have ventured into. In this world Western orderliness such as isproduced by merit and competence weigh extremely little. Any attempt todisturb the natural order of things is perceived by seniors as a directassault on their very source of life. You are expected either to bewilfully absorbed into "orderliness", or you desist absolutely frombecoming a source of "disorder".(CONTINUATION FOLLOWS IN part 3)Momodou Sidibeh------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 20:52:43 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: LA-LA PART 3Message-ID: < 199708071853.UAA23717@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIndependent thinking and action is simply futile, as one would bewaging a crusade against the now long-established norms that have developedinto a debilitating mass culture that is allergic to change and progress.This is the sort of situation that Michail Gorbachev encountered in theformer Soviet Union when he launched his 'perestroika' , eventhough thehistorical circumstances are quite different. He labelled it the BreakingMechanism.Individuals can, of course exercise a lot of courage in facing suchcircumstances. But generally, things hardly are changed by them.Organisations can indeed, I think, offer an alternative. I think PDOIS isinteresting but in its present form, it is infact its own enemy. The veryordinariness of its leaders, their complete simplicity and down-to-earthdisposition; their sophisticated intellectualism, disarming honesty, andtheir complete disregard for pomp and exhibition are qualities which areTHE VERY ANTITHESIS OF THE DREAM WORLD OF THE MAJORITY OF GAMBIANS. IT ISNOT THAT MOST GAMBIANS PREFER DISHONEST POLITICIANS. NO! IT IS RATHER THATPEOPLE ANYWHERE WILL NOT WALK AN HONEST ROAD IF THEY ARE PERSUADED THAT ITLEADS TO A POOR AND DARK CITY. PDOIS fails in elections not fundamentallybecause the governing party monopolises all the instruments of propaganda,or their lack of funds (as a PDOIS leader who was in Stockholm a few yearsago explained). Those who vote for PDOIS are usually very young people whosee no chance for themselves in the present order of things, but also whoare genuinely moved and convinced by the egalitarian rhetoric and theintellectual appeal and vigour of party leaders , and believe in theparty's programme. But for the great majority, PDOIS represents a threat totheir dreams. Besides, convincing middle-class Gambians of the merits ofsocialism, when even the Chinese are mindlessly pursuing a "red capitalism"is a task that can be embraced only by people with a dedication soreligious in intensity as Saint Augustine's.So what is to be done? My belief is that if a good number of Gambiansagree on at least the symptoms of the problems affecting their homeland,then we would have a good starting point to discuss the predicament.I have not read all the contributions about this question of going backhome but I think we need to deal with that with a degree of tolerance suchas is expected of people who have "nothing" in common besides ourGambianness and/or a fluid relationship based on sharing a forum for themere exchange of views. Besides, we all have our different individualhistories, some of which may consist of traumatic experiences from home.That notwithstanding, if you have a husband or a wife who declares flatlythat she/he would not live in Gambia, then I must ask you how much of ahusband or wife you have? OCCASIONAL VISITS, EVEN FOR SHORT PERIODS WILL DOTHE WHOLE FAMILY, ESPECIALLY THE CHILDREN, TREMENDOUS GOOD. Personally, Ihave long since stopped thinking of going home. I am planning to go backhome. But I have no illusions whatsoever, that my presence should be of anygood to the Gambia.Finally, I must apologise to all of you that this has become unnecessarilylong. It was not planned to be that way. The thing assumed a life of itsown as soon as I began writing last night. Infact I realise I have a lotto say about this problem and the new regime. But for that I will wait tillmuch later.Thank you all for your kind patience.Momodou S. Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 14:55:40 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970807145352.214fd684@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">>Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 14:11:46 -0400 (EDT)>>From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU >>Subject: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)>>To: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu >, ndella@hotmail.com, >> Taycae Taylor < tataylor@ubmail.ubalt.edu >,>> Baboucar Sallah < lamtoro@aol.com >>>>>>>>**>>Senegal mobs kill foreigners suspected of shrinking male genitals>>>> 4 August 1997>> Web posted at: 23:58 SAT, Johannesburg time (21:58>>GMT)>>>> DAKAR, Senegal (AP) Vigilante mobs convinced that>>foreign>> sorcerers can shrink a man's genitals with a mere>>handshake>> have killed eight people in Senegal in the past week.>>>> Attackers killed five people at Ziguinghor in>>southern Senegal>> after a man accused one of them of making his penis shrink,>> newspapers reported Friday. At least three other people were>> killed in the West African nation's capital, Dakar.>>>> More than 30 other people have been seriously>>injured in the>> mob attacks, in which vigilantes have beaten, stabbed and in>>at>> least one case burned their victims.>>>> Mboyo Jean Roger, a refugee from Congo, told>>police he was>> attacked last week after he shook hands with a>>group of men>> before he entered a shop. When he left the store, one man>> confronted him, shouting that his penis had shriveled just>>after>> the handshake.>>>> Roger said the group pounced on him while>>onlookers shouted,>> "Death to foreigners! They are all witches!">>Passers-by handed>> him to police for protection.>>>> Belief in black magic and evil spells runs strong>>in West Africa,>> and the rampant rumors have created a "collective psychosis">> leading to mob attacks, said Dakar psychologist Mamadou>> Mboj.>>>> The violence in Senegal is the deadliest result>>yet of a bizarre>> rumor that led to killings earlier this year in Cameroon,>>Ivory>> Coast and Ghana.>>>> The rumor varies, but generally alleges that>>foreigners use>> black magic on a man they touch, causing his penis to>>shrink.>> An accomplice of the magician then offers to sell the victim>>a>> cure, the rumors say.>>>> African foreigners were targeted in all the>>countries, a sign of>> the ethnic animosity common to the region and the resentment>> many Africans feel toward outsiders who compete with them for>> scarce jobs.>>>> In Senegal, a local radio station helped fuel the>>hysteria when>> one of its correspondents reported that he had seen a man>> whose genitals had shriveled through some malevolent contact.>>>> Police are investigating the killings. Dakar's>>public security>> commissioner, Ahmadou Tall, told the>>government-run Le Soleil>> newspaper he personally examined about 15 people>>who made>> such claims and found the allegations to be false.>>>>>>>>>>>----------------------------------->N'Deye Marie N'Jie>Graduate Research Associate>The Ohio State University>Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg>590 Woody Hayes Drive>Columbus, OH 43210>Fax: (614)292-9448>Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)>E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu -----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 21:03:38 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: < binta@iuj.ac.jp Subject: SV: SV: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: < 199708071903.VAA02294@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Mr. Drammeh,As I said once, it is these little pieces of encouragement combined withquestions and criticisms that keep us going on withthe-good-work-down-here. So, let us share the praise.Thank you so much.Sidibeh----------> Från: binta@iuj.ac.jp > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: SV: LA-LA-LA> Datum: den 7 augusti 1997 05:10> Mr. Sidibeh,> Although I sometimes disagree with your idea of African feudalism, I> have nothing for you this time but praise. As our common saying goes,> 'keep up the good work down there' (laugh).> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 21:18:49 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: LA-LA PART 3Message-ID: < 199708071921.VAA17950@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitP:S Before anyone says anything, I need urgently to make a clarification.I HAVE GENERALISED EXTREMELY IN THESE THREE POSTINGS. I duely regret that.I am very much aware that there have been and there are many MANY GAMBIANSAND INDEED FOREIGNERS IN GAMBIA WHO, IN THE FACE OF EXTERME DIFFICULTIES,WORKED SELFLESSLY HARD FOR THEMSELVES AND FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE COUNTRY.WE SHOULD NEVER FORGET THAT !!SIDIBEH----------> Från: Momodou S Sidibeh < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: RE: LA-LA PART 3> Datum: den 7 augusti 1997 20:52> Independent thinking and action is simply futile, as one would be> waging a crusade against the now long-established norms that havedeveloped> into a debilitating mass culture that is allergic to change and progress.> This is the sort of situation that Michail Gorbachev encountered in the> former Soviet Union when he launched his 'perestroika' , eventhough the> historical circumstances are quite different. He labelled it the Breaking> Mechanism.> Individuals can, of course exercise a lot of courage in facing such> circumstances. But generally, things hardly are changed by them.> Organisations can indeed, I think, offer an alternative. I think PDOIS is> interesting but in its present form, it is infact its own enemy. The very> ordinariness of its leaders, their complete simplicity and down-to-earth> disposition; their sophisticated intellectualism, disarming honesty, and> their complete disregard for pomp and exhibition are qualities which are> THE VERY ANTITHESIS OF THE DREAM WORLD OF THE MAJORITY OF GAMBIANS. IT IS> NOT THAT MOST GAMBIANS PREFER DISHONEST POLITICIANS. NO! IT IS RATHERTHAT> PEOPLE ANYWHERE WILL NOT WALK AN HONEST ROAD IF THEY ARE PERSUADED THATIT> LEADS TO A POOR AND DARK CITY. PDOIS fails in elections notfundamentally> because the governing party monopolises all the instruments ofpropaganda,> or their lack of funds (as a PDOIS leader who was in Stockholm a fewyears> ago explained). Those who vote for PDOIS are usually very young peoplewho> see no chance for themselves in the present order of things, but also who> are genuinely moved and convinced by the egalitarian rhetoric and the> intellectual appeal and vigour of party leaders , and believe in the> party's programme. But for the great majority, PDOIS represents a threatto> their dreams. Besides, convincing middle-class Gambians of the merits of> socialism, when even the Chinese are mindlessly pursuing a "redcapitalism"> is a task that can be embraced only by people with a dedication so> religious in intensity as Saint Augustine's.> So what is to be done? My belief is that if a good number of Gambians> agree on at least the symptoms of the problems affecting their homeland,> then we would have a good starting point to discuss the predicament.> I have not read all the contributions about this question of going back> home but I think we need to deal with that with a degree of tolerancesuch> as is expected of people who have "nothing" in common besides our> Gambianness and/or a fluid relationship based on sharing a forum for the> mere exchange of views. Besides, we all have our different individual> histories, some of which may consist of traumatic experiences from home.> That notwithstanding, if you have a husband or a wife who declares flatly> that she/he would not live in Gambia, then I must ask you how much of a> husband or wife you have? OCCASIONAL VISITS, EVEN FOR SHORT PERIODS WILLDO> THE WHOLE FAMILY, ESPECIALLY THE CHILDREN, TREMENDOUS GOOD. Personally, I> have long since stopped thinking of going home. I am planning to go back> home. But I have no illusions whatsoever, that my presence should be ofany> good to the Gambia.> Finally, I must apologise to all of you that this has becomeunnecessarily> long. It was not planned to be that way. The thing assumed a life of its> own as soon as I began writing last night. Infact I realise I have a lot> to say about this problem and the new regime. But for that I will waittill> much later.> Thank you all for your kind patience.> Momodou S. Sidibeh.------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 22:22:20 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)Message-ID: < 01BCA380.686AC3A0@dicm.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA380.686AC3A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA380.686AC3A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAhmadou Tall, told the>>government-run Le Soleil>> newspaper he personally examined about 15 people>>who made>> such claims and found the allegations to be false.It is inspiring to learn that not everyone has lost his head in this =madness.Regards Basss!----------From: N'Deye Marie N'Jie[SMTP: njie.1@osu.edu Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 17:55To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)=20>>Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 14:11:46 -0400 (EDT)>>From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU >>Subject: Warning Bizarre News: Senegal!!! (fwd)>>To: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu >, ndella@hotmail.com, >> Taycae Taylor < tataylor@ubmail.ubalt.edu >,>> Baboucar Sallah < lamtoro@aol.com >>>>>>>----------------------------------->N'Deye Marie N'Jie =20>Graduate Research Associate>The Ohio State University>Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg>590 Woody Hayes Drive>Columbus, OH 43210>Fax: (614)292-9448>Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)>E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu -----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'Jie =20Graduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 22:00:50 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: New and CuriousMessage-ID: < 199708072001.WAA21545@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBass,Are you kidding? Of course it is important to go home and do somethinguseful. But do not all of you and Mr. Grotnes see that being at home infact entails even more intense and frequent complains. Is that not what PMJis now doing? Yes we are the ones who must ultimately sacrifice to lift upour country from its mess. But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL ANDUNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has saidthat to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is tounderestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try toalleviate that FEAR.Sidibeh.----------Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListÄmne: RE: New and CuriousDatum: den 7 augusti 1997 22:03Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes forhaving the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining will verysoon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!Regards Basss!----------From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: 07 ÔÚÈÇä, 1997 15:32To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New and CuriousGood Afternoon,Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you havediscussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mullingover for quite some time and I hope that someone can help.Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia?On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a manthat apparently was some type of international investor. The man(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. Heeven went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a veryrich country. My first thought was that only a few people and notthe country would become very rich.This was not the first time that I had heard this information. Ihave learned piece mill from different individuals that there werereserves of oil off of the coast.Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, howcan the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization orsomething that can manage this resource and disperse the fundsequally over the Gambia?If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I knowthere could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is oneof the things that makes the world go around. If this is true itwould be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mentionthe jobs it would create.Thanks and Take Care,Laura Rader----------------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 16:17:38 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu, Subject: RE: Folks! Folks!Message-ID: < TFSMWKIC@nusacc.org Who will be responsible for the disbursements of the money??And the collection??Why can't you form a group with the help of the local govt. to implementthe idea . I am sure you will get a lot of assistance from the Areacouncil if the Labor to fix the road is free.Good luck and keep up the spirit.I wish I was as energetic as youHabib-----Original Message-----From: mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 1:08 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Folks! Folks!<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------ASSALAMU WA ALAIKUM,> I hope you guys will open your ears wider and listen to me.Just like in The Gambian tradition how the young ones listen to theirelders. I'm not that old, just 79. I think I'm older than must of you.> Anyway, I used to read those important young generation issues> you folks debates about, but since things started turning upside down I> stop. You guys need to make best use of this network for educational> purposes, not to attack each other personally in this network. What you> boys think about that?> Any mathematician around? I see, hear, feel, smell, and taste an> average of 150 different things a day. Do you boys know the total of> things I've come across in 79 years of my life? So boys, listen to meas> I speak. Let me make it clear, I said listen not worship. Some peopleare> fond of juktapos.> I need some donations to build the roads in Gunjur, seriously, so> I need all the true Gambians to sacrifice just $50.00 each from their> pockets to get the job done. Any mathematician around? For about 2,000> Gambians wiiling to contribute, do you know the total that would be> collected? Your donations will be in need when plans are made, but fornow> keep atleast $50.00 in your pocket incase we decide to begin theproject.> Building our own nation Folks! What's more important than that?> Again Folks! Folks! We need to work side by side with our people astrue> Gambians. In the southernUS we have a phrase for this. It's called stirring up the hornets'nest.And, some hornets' nests need to be stirred. This gruff, harsh, downright rude letter brought up some very valuable points. However, inturn it brought a range of just as rude, nasty name callingresponses. I'm going to ask that we act like adults and stop thissilly, name calling, mud slinging battle. The US congress would beproud. If it gets any worse, I may have to call for a committee todraw up a "Rules and Regulation List for Basic Human IntellectualTreatment" (That was a joke, laugh please).The name calling and childish biting commentary will get this Listnowhere. How can we complain about the ineffectiveness of thegovernment when we cannot civilly discuss a case between ourselves?This isn't an US against THEM situation. Working together would benice?I was going to go through the individual points in several lettersthat I thought needed to be commented upon. That would take FOREVER.I won't bore you with the details.In Torstein's original letter, there was a gruff quality to it. Didanyone ever stop to think that maybe he was trying to get a reactionout of us? Read the first part of that letter again. He was tryingto get people stirred up (my opinion). If this isn't the case, I canonly remark that he must have been having a bad day. But, his tonehas changed in his responses.The most encouraging message written was from Pa Musa on the 6 ofAugust. He mentioned "let us agree to disagree". We need toRespectfully Disagree with one another.On a personal note:As a scientist, I have been trained to think in a specific way. It isan idological setting but it works. I am trained to put all my ideason the table. No matter how silly or intelligent my thoughts, Ishare them with my team. In relation to our projects, we holdnothing back. Some of the world's greatest inventions were mistakes.Some ideas, the originators discarded only to have someone withvision pick them up and create their masterpieces. For thoseintelligent ideas that I have, we might, as a team, find a bettersolution. I do not get offended by the rest of my group not takingmy idea. Out of 100 wrongs, you might get a right. For my sillyideas, whether they are taken or not, at least I know the I havetried at every possible angle.For our List, let's put all of our ideas down. Keep thenegativity to a repectful minimum. Don't be so criticalof your neighbor's ideas. And don't be afraid to mention an idea,either. Development depends on our open minds (hearts) and a forumto express ideas. That's what this whole list is about, right?Now that I've bored everyone to tears... I'll close.Have a good night.Laura Rader------------------------------Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 20:13:39 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Debating Skills Le?Message-ID: < 33EA64B3.ECE35452@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLAURA T RADER wrote:> I have been following the arguements that were generated from Torstein> Grotnes' letter involving Gambians returning home. In the southern> US we have a phrase for this. It's called stirring up the hornets'> nest.[...]> For our List, let's put all of our ideas down. Keep the> negativity to a repectful minimum. Don't be so critical> of your neighbor's ideas. And don't be afraid to mention an idea,> either. Development depends on our open minds (hearts) and a forum> to express ideas. That's what this whole list is about, right?> Now that I've bored everyone to tears... I'll close.> Have a good night.Here, here! Well said.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 22:58:50 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: LA LA LA LA LAMessage-ID: < 970807225723_563012613@emout19.mail.aol.com Dear List Members:There has been so much discussion about important issues involving The GAmbia-that I am glad I posed the question "What is the definition of La La?"Although, I must say, I always saw The Gambia List primarily as a vehiclemembers used for news, political issues, how best to help The Gambia etc.But I must say, I felt a little bad about it when someone criticised theinitial topics the question generated...possible meanings for "la la, andthen later, discussions about linguistics, history and myth. I feltintimidated to write back and thank those of you who did take a few momentsout of your time trying to solve the larger issues that we are all concernedabout...yes, even me a toubab, I am concerned. I care. My son and my familyare in Gambia, and The Gambia means everything to me.Is it not o..k for Gambians to be academic, to think about linguistic andcultural origins, myth and history? Is it not important that this kind ofknowledge also gets handed down to the children? If so, it is these peoplewho keep this information alive. I do not think that because Gambians discussthese things, it means they do not also discuss politics, the brain drain,and what can we actually DO to make necessary changes? Although personally, Irefrain from too much input on these very important topics as I am an adoptedGambian, only, and further, most of you Gambia List members are Gambiams whoknow much more than I do about all this.Anyway, thank you all who helped with my question and I'm sorry if itoffended anyone. ( Actually, it was not my question, but a friend who askedme to post it.)By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are verypoor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 07:19:52 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Debating Skills Le?Message-ID: < 01BCA3CB.792FDE00@dilb.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA3CB.79377F20"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA3CB.79377F20Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYou are absolutely right!Keep up the good work down there!=09Regards Basss!@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@For our List, let's put all of our ideas down. Keep the=20negativity to a repectful minimum. Don't be so critical=20of your neighbor's ideas. And don't be afraid to mention an idea,=20either. Development depends on our open minds (hearts) and a forum=20to express ideas. That's what this whole list is about, right? =20Now that I've bored everyone to tears... I'll close.Have a good night.Laura Rader----------From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 20:43To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Debating Skills Le?Laura Rader------------------------------Date: Thu, 07 Aug 1997 23:04:14 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: New and CuriousMessage-ID: < 199708080604.XAA17979@f50.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainBass,So you think that the barking of a gray-eyed blond will cause somepeople to pack and head home......Get real!!!Jainaba.>Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes =>for having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining =>will very soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!> Regards Basss!______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 00:03:51 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca, Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 199708080703.AAA27223@f42.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainAncha,There is no reason for waiting.....the meaning can easily be inferedfrom the context of his message. Remember, we are all adults and hencecan read between the lines.If the Blond one cannot handle driving a pick-up truck beside a brotherin a mercedes, that's his headache!!!! I can't understand why he thinkshe is doing Gambians a favour....a mere ISP:-)Oh well, I think it's time I move on.Best wishes,Jainaba.>I think we should allow Torstein to tell us what he means>by "yuppie" before people start dissing him. Or to allow him to>elaborate, and maybe we can find out the tone in which he said theword.>All these details count. Let's try and comunicate, not miscommunicate.> Ancha.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 11:34:11 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 33EAE813.20DF@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitJainaba Diallo wrote:> Ancha,> There is no reason for waiting.....the meaning can easily be infered> from the context of his message. Remember, we are all adults and hence> can read between the lines.Oh no, please, let's not start reading between the lines. This isexactly what happened - misinterpretation. We have to take each otherlike we express ourselves because we have no background of personalknowledge or whatsoever to base interpretations on. Why not trying to beclear in our postings and why not asking, if we feel that there'ssomething hidden between the lines or not clear?I swallowed my comments concerning hg's reaction on Torsteins mail, ashe (hg) pressed the emergency stop. But they were not as peaceful asTors reaction! Cool!The same applies to Lauras mail. Good stuff. Just wait for my sillyideas, I have alway tried to seperate them from the good ones but seemslike there's no reason to hide them and to be ashamed of the rubbish.;-)))Fortunately last day's tone is not common Gambia_L style. Andfortunately it raised a healthy discussion.Cheers, Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 13:14:54 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New and CuriousMessage-ID: < 01BCA3FD.124079C0@dijk.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA3FD.12481AE0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA3FD.12481AE0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNo,I don't.I was referring to the rumours about the potential oil =reserves along the Gambian coast.I am getting real,alright,because I now =know that some gambians would not want their dead bodies to sent towards =that little known West African country.Regards Basss!----------From: Jainaba Diallo[SMTP: jai_diallo@hotmail.com Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 9:04To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: New and CuriousBass,So you think that the barking of a gray-eyed blond will cause some=20people to pack and head home......Get real!!!Jainaba.>Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes ==3D>for having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining ==3D>will very soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!> Regards Basss!______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 05:36:15 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SauerkrautMessage-ID: < B0000003235@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Ha Ha Ha Ha Hathanks for lighting up the mood Siffiepmj----------------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 13:23:50 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 01BCA3FE.522AF960@dijk.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA3FE.52329A80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA3FE.52329A80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYou are absolutely right! It is a rule here if you are not quite clear =as to the meaning of a person,just as Ancha suggested,you must seek =clarification.As any Semanticist(student of meaning) would tell =you,reading between the lines is the fast tract towards outright =misunderstanding!So,as always, keep up your good work down there!Regards Bassss!=20----------From: Andrea Klumpp[SMTP: klumpp@kar.dec.com Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 12:34To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: People are PeopleJainaba Diallo wrote:> Ancha,>=20> There is no reason for waiting.....the meaning can easily be infered> from the context of his message. Remember, we are all adults and hence> can read between the lines.Oh no, please, let's not start reading between the lines. This isexactly what happened - misinterpretation. We have to take each otherlike we express ourselves because we have no background of personalknowledge or whatsoever to base interpretations on. Why not trying to beclear in our postings and why not asking, if we feel that there'ssomething hidden between the lines or not clear?I swallowed my comments concerning hg's reaction on Torsteins mail, ashe (hg) pressed the emergency stop. But they were not as peaceful asTors reaction! Cool!The same applies to Lauras mail. Good stuff. Just wait for my sillyideas, I have alway tried to seperate them from the good ones but seemslike there's no reason to hide them and to be ashamed of the rubbish.=20;-))) =20Fortunately last day's tone is not common Gambia_L style. Andfortunately it raised a healthy discussion.Cheers, Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 14:14:34 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New and CuriousMessage-ID: < 01BCA405.6BF45E20@dibi.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA405.6BFBFF40"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA405.6BFBFF40Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBut this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL ANDUNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has =saidthat to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is tounderestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try toalleviate that FEAR.=20Sidibeh.That is exactly my point! Its quite human and natural that all of us =should be scared of going to a place,our home notwithstanding, where =your basic standard of living has an enormous potential of falling down =drastically.That is given, and I can't agree with you more on that.But I =think the kind of violent sentiments expressed against the messenger =here whose only crime is to inform the children in far away land that =MUM is very sick and very badly needs her children to be around for her =to recover - such screamings for the blood of the messenger,instead of =trying to deal with the content and implication of the message,such =irrational and disproportionate outburst is NOT fear,it is much more =than that,it is Paranoid.And Paranoid ,as all of us know,has a very long =chapter in Abnormal Psychology.And I think there is something cruelly =humorous about fearing not of going home itself,but as Corad has =said,"the very idea of it".This is why I think this whole Becketan Farce =is hilarious! That is why I am laughing.Regards Bassss!=20----------From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 23:00To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: SV: New and Curious=20Bass,=20Are you kidding? Of course it is important to go home and do somethinguseful. But do not all of you and Mr. Grotnes see that being at home infact entails even more intense and frequent complains. Is that not what =PMJis now doing? Yes we are the ones who must ultimately sacrifice to lift =upour country from its mess. But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL =ANDUNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has =saidthat to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is tounderestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try toalleviate that FEAR.=20Sidibeh.----------Fr=E5n: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List=C4mne: RE: New and Curious=20Datum: den 7 augusti 1997 22:03Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes =forhaving the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining will =verysoon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!Regards Basss!----------From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: 07 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 15:32To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New and Curious=20Good Afternoon,Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you have=20discussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mulling=20over for quite some time and I hope that someone can help. =20Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia? =20On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a man=20that apparently was some type of international investor. The man=20(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. He=20even went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a very=20rich country. My first thought was that only a few people and not=20the country would become very rich.This was not the first time that I had heard this information. I=20have learned piece mill from different individuals that there were=20reserves of oil off of the coast.Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, how=20can the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization or=20something that can manage this resource and disperse the funds=20equally over the Gambia?If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I know=20there could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is one=20of the things that makes the world go around. If this is true it=20would be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mention=20the jobs it would create.Thanks and Take Care,Laura Rader=20----------------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 05:42:46 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: unity for the good of GambiaMessage-ID: < B0000003236@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Brother Ghanim,whether Torstein is a jewish name or musa is an arabic or negro name has norelevance to our discourse..you started out so well above the frayso please do not let the ugly head of bigotry rear its head..please let usnot indulge init..and for the record..i think Torstein Grotnes is pure nordic aryan...nojust kidding..despite the vehemence folks..some good honest discourse camethrough..let us keep it cool.Bass ...I admire the way you have kept cool all through..and LizFatti..La-La has evolved into a super debate..la-la-lashalom oops salaam..jamaa jamm..it is all the same ....peacepmj----------------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 13:41:45 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA-LA-LAMessage-ID: <19970808124350.AAA55448@LOCALNAME>On 6 Aug 97 at 23:04, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:> this I did not know and it will be awesome (as the Canadians say> instead of great) if some of the ideas on this list could be read at> home.I have just received the FOROYAA issue of 31 July - 7 August, 1997and have seen that they have started publishing some of the issuesdiscussed here on Gambia-l.I think its great because ordinary Gambians without the possibilityof having a computer moreover Internet, now have the chance toread some concerns and debates raised here.The title of the article is:INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY REVOLUTIONIZES RELATION BETWEEN LITERATEGAMBIANS.Once again, welcome on board and we are still looking forward to yourcontributions FOROYAA!!!!Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 7 Aug 1997 21:59:07 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < B0000003204@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu > What exactly do you mean by your statement "some new Gambian yuppies"?I come from a social democratic country and I am influenced by this.Norwegians tend to dislike showcasing and unnecessary display of wealth.We had a couple of booming years in the late 80ties when everybody couldloan money for nothing and nobody seemed to think about tomorrow.The trend for these young and careless boys and girls (yuppies) was todrive nice cars , havelong "important" discussions on their fancy cellulars, and just generallyspend a lot of money.What happened at the end of the day was that banks were going bankrupt, andtheordinary taxpayer/moneysaver had to take the loss.A loss of several Billion NKr(~1-2 Billion US$?!?).In Norway, most people have houses and cars and a steady income, so theshowcasingwent on without to much noise, people did not care to much(until the billcame of course!)--------------------When I go to supermarkets on Kairaba to buy some food I am approached bybeggars, cripples,and other fragile parts of the society asking me for some few Dalasis.This is the rule where ever there is a supermarket/bank etc.Parked beside these people are nice, shiny expensive Mercedes'.Inside the air-conditioned car, sits nice, perfectly dressed ladies andgents behind dark sunglasses,it shines from the gold rings on their fingers and they have deepconversations on their expensive cellulars.Nobody from the fragile groups I mentioned seems to hang around these cars,instead they wave tome and try to greet me friendly hoping for a Dalasi.Now this is for me a gross picture.I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how peoplecan display this kind ofwealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making themoney in.Yours,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 08:46:23 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < 970808084622_-1070201983@emout06.mail.aol.com Gambia-L:A brief visit to any major American city would paint a similar picture towhat Tornstein saw in The Gambia; gross inequities between different segmentsof the society. It's not unusual to find homeless and hungry people in UScities that also harbour millionaires and, even, billionaires. Perhaps a keydifference may be that we (The Gambia) have the "affluence of the [very] few,and the misery of the many."On another note, why get offended by a call to return home? Afterall, no oneis offering a free ticket yet! Staying engaged in Gambian affairs is acollective responsibility, but the decision to return is an individual one.I assume each of us would arrive at that decision after carefully assessingmany factors: family responsibilities both in The Gambia and abroad, thepolitical situation in The Gambia, the bureaucratic culture, and so on.I decided to return after a decade in the USA, giving up my teaching positionat the University of Tennessee in 1993. I was in such a hurry to return toThe Gambia that I completed my programs (BA, MA, PhD) in seven years. Butafter an eight month stint (at External Affairs & MDI), I gave up andreturned to the US. Others have stayed despite the seemingly insurmountableobstacles; again, an individual matter. So, lighten up and keep thediscourse civil.Salaam!Amadou Scattred JannehBTW, the "79-year old" contributor happens to be my younger brother!------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 9:04:53 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca, Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < TFSHFAWU@nusacc.org I agree Ancha but if he is wrong he must extend his apologies to those ofus who took this with offense.We are just trying to check and correct each other. No one is perfect sohe must have slipped on this one.Best regardsHabib-----Original Message-----From: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 5:22 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are People<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------I think we should allow Torstein to tell us what he meansby "yuppie" before people start dissing him. Or to allow him toelaborate, and maybe we can find out the tone in which he said the word.All these details count. Let's try and comunicate, not miscommunicate.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 9:06:17 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < TFSHFDTU@nusacc.org Let us close this case now .It just an expression .Lord Luggard was one of the British Colonialistthat made the division of Africa as a strategy to split tribes andfamilies into different countries and regions in order to CONTROL them.In Gambia we have a similar case. Some villages in Gambia have theirmarkets in Senegal and the school in Gambia although they are the sametribe , family etc.(Casamance is a good example) Almost all are Jolas butthe French and the British artificially divided it to give them separateidentities.!!That was what I meant. Lord (laugh) Luggard used agents from Europe andsadly even the Africans to accomplish his mission.But the point is well taken and let us proceed forgetting this .Basss please mediate.hg-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 5:31 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: People are People<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > From: hghanim@nusacc.org > Dave> That is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarksthat> creates disunity amongst us.> We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonial> days in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tactics> similar to Torstein words and actions.> Peace> hg--------------> >By the way> >Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?> >Let's smell the coffee and wake up> Peace> hgDue to the 1 hour delay of e-mail messages(and time zones!)(and a heavyworkload...), I am not able to answer as quickly to Gambia-L mails assomeof you, so I must apology for delayed answers.Mr. hg.You are actually giving me to much credit here.I am a quite ignorant Norwegian at the age of 28, and The Gambia is thefirst country I have been in in Africa.I am not considering myself an intellectual, even less a highly educatedperson (No university!).I do not even know who Lord Luggard is!?It is new to me that people from Gambia(Africa?) has a problem withpeopleof Jewish decent, I thoughtthis thing of disliking people unlike yourself was a "white man'scurse"?!As my brother Jorn comments if the silly idea of a "Jewish worldconspiracy" that never seems to fade in US/UK/Europeactually is gaining ground among Africans, then that would maybe be theclosest thing "white man" have come to puttingpeople up against each other these days?!?!When it comes to me(if there is any interest):My name is Torstein meaning "Tor"(the Norse thundergod) and "stein"meaningrock.It is one of the old Norse Viking names I believe, and I kind of like it.When it comes to my decent I really don't know, I think I can trace myNorwegian (European) decent back toas long as the plague that killed most of Europe.When I see myself in the mirror I see; blond, half curly hair(my motherspride), gray eyes, a heavy body,white skin(light brown thanks to the Gambian sun!), and I really need ashave.When bumsters approach me they try to speak German to me, so I guess I amlike the average "eurotrash" type.Hope this satisfies anybody's personal interest in me ;-)Takk for oppmerksomheten,TorsteinCommit Momodou





LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA................... It's gone way over the

point. Let's take a break and at least be INTELLECTUALS a little. You wan't

go home - fine, you can't or don't want to go home - fine, but if someone

SUGGEST it to you, no need being personal. Different people (even in our own

selves) mention it under different circumstances but we don't get that far.

Youssou Ndour mentioned it in his "bitimrewe", we all dance our breaths out

to this form of LA "LA LA LA LA...." We all know everyone has his/her own

situation, and the word of returning home, when mentioned is just in the

context of voluntary action.



We could deal with this topic positively like how can we make the

authorities be aware that their are a lot of us (a useful resource Gambia is

loosing) out there who really wan't to go home but due to various

circumstances (which could eventually be taken up) many are caught up in the

midst of "no man's land". The importance of this common problem (both to

individuals and Gambia itself) should be approached as an issue of national

priority. This may raise the authorities' will to establish a

"coming-back-home program" that will encourage many to take some steps.



As I understand from Momomdou Camara, FOROYAA (and may be even the

President's Office) has an awareness of gambia-l, so if we push this

particular button right it may become a politically oriented issue rather

than a mere LA-LA-LA......



A final word, respect for one another is what makes Gambians one big family.

So as Bass, Pa Musa, Andrea, Ancha... and many others have just said, PLEASE

NO NAME CALLING OR LABELING.



Take the weekend to cool down a little - Have a nice WEEKEND y'all.



PEACE!

::::::)))))))))))Abdou Oujimai





Brother Ghanim,

whether Torstein is a jewish name or musa is an arabic or negro name has

no

relevance to our discourse..you started out so well above the fray

so please do not let the ugly head of bigotry rear its head..please let

us

not indulge in

it..and for the record..i think Torstein Grotnes is pure nordic

aryan...no

just kidding..despite the vehemence folks..some good honest discourse

came

through..let us keep it cool.

Bass ...I admire the way you have kept cool all through..and Liz

Fatti..La-La has evolved into a super debate..la-la-la



shalom oops salaam..jamaa jamm..it is all the same ....peace

pmj

----------









LAURA T RADER wrote:

>

> I have been following the arguements that were generated from Torstein

> Grotnes' letter involving Gambians returning home. In the southern

> US we have a phrase for this. It's called stirring up the hornets'

> nest.

[...]

> For our List, let's put all of our ideas down. Keep the

> negativity to a repectful minimum. Don't be so critical

> of your neighbor's ideas. And don't be afraid to mention an idea,

> either. Development depends on our open minds (hearts) and a forum

> to express ideas. That's what this whole list is about, right?

>

> Now that I've bored everyone to tears... I'll close.

> Have a good night.



Here, here! Well said.



Latir Gheran











Mr. A S Janneh! Perfectly said (both the "yuppie" and "go-home" issues - My

exact sentiments.



Thanks and nice Weekend.



Abdou Oujimai





At 08:46 08/08/97 -0400, you wrote:

>Gambia-L:

>

>A brief visit to any major American city would paint a similar picture to

>what Tornstein saw in The Gambia; gross inequities between different segments

>of the society. It's not unusual to find homeless and hungry people in US

>cities that also harbour millionaires and, even, billionaires. Perhaps a key

>difference may be that we (The Gambia) have the "affluence of the [very] few,

>and the misery of the many."

>

>On another note, why get offended by a call to return home? Afterall, no one

>is offering a free ticket yet! Staying engaged in Gambian affairs is a

>collective responsibility, but the decision to return is an individual one.

> I assume each of us would arrive at that decision after carefully assessing

>many factors: family responsibilities both in The Gambia and abroad, the

>political situation in The Gambia, the bureaucratic culture, and so on.

>

>I decided to return after a decade in the USA, giving up my teaching position

>at the University of Tennessee in 1993. I was in such a hurry to return to

>The Gambia that I completed my programs (BA, MA, PhD) in seven years. But

>after an eight month stint (at External Affairs & MDI), I gave up and

>returned to the US. Others have stayed despite the seemingly insurmountable

>obstacles; again, an individual matter. So, lighten up and keep the

>discourse civil.

>

>Salaam!

>Amadou Scattred Janneh

>

>BTW, the "79-year old" contributor happens to be my younger brother!

>

>





>

> --------------------

> When I go to supermarkets on Kairaba to buy some food I am approached by

> beggars, cripples,

> and other fragile parts of the society asking me for some few Dalasis.

> This is the rule where ever there is a supermarket/bank etc.

> Parked beside these people are nice, shiny expensive Mercedes'.

> Inside the air-conditioned car, sits nice, perfectly dressed ladies and

> gents behind dark sunglasses,

> it shines from the gold rings on their fingers and they have deep

> conversations on their expensive cellulars.

> Nobody from the fragile groups I mentioned seems to hang around these cars,

> instead they wave to

> me and try to greet me friendly hoping for a Dalasi.

> Now this is for me a gross picture.

> I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how people

> can display this kind of

> wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making the

> money in.

>

> Yours,

> Torstein

> Commit

>

Torstein, thats sounds really more like it. Its no doubt a shame!



Malanding jaiteh





Latir,

first of all thanks for re-posting Numkundas Mail from June, which I

actually missed and sorry for the delay of my reply. In that mail I

found, however no sign that other areas than bringing the Observer

online were targeted by the group and that was the reason for my

inquiry. I understand that you planned to widen the field of action,

such that further activities can be easily implemented.



With decentralization in my mind, I would like to suggest that we don't

blow up the organisational structure of the list, but work in small

teams which concentrate on different tasks plus one finance board.



The tasks you listed:

1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and other

media.



2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

THATS THE PURPOSE OF THE LIST, ANYWAY



3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to the Gambia

SEE ABOVE; THATS ALREADY DONE BY GAMBIA-L AND ITS RUNNERS (WHO ARE ALL?

MEMBERS OF GAMBIANET; I GUESS)



4. Promote matters related to the Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

SEE ABOVE, ALREADY PERFORMED BY GAMBIA_l



5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

THATS WHAT THE EDUCATION COMITEE IS ABOUT - ADMITTEDLY SLOWLY BUT ON ITS

WAY, dont worry, Abdou and others ;-)



6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

????



7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group or

party in The Gambia and abroad.

RELIGOUSLY NOT AFFILIATED?



Can you see, why I am still a bit confused? Most of the tasks of

GambiaNet are already performed by Gambia_L, which indicates that a

transformation of the latter is underway, another task has already been

addressed by other people.



I'm sure we're going to solve this, thanks a lot for your efforts, you

guys have been incredibly busy.



Happy weekend to all of you,



Andrea



In a message dated 97-08-08 08:47:42 EDT, Amadou Janneh wrote:



<< Gambia-L:



I decided to return after a decade in the USA, giving up my teaching

position

at the University of Tennessee in 1993.... But after an eight month stint

(at External Affairs & MDI), I gave up and returned to the US. Others have

stayed despite the seemingly insurmountable obstacles; again, an individual

matter.

>>



Well, said Doc!....this is exactly what I meant in my message. Some of us

have already been there and experienced the life style. The truth is, he who

wants to go back home will eventually do so with pleasure. However, the

choice should be his alone and must be made wisely.



Like I said before, abroad are many Gambian professionals (Doctors,

Engineers, Lawyers, entrepreneurs... etc) like youself who want nothing more

than to be part of the Gambia.



What necessary steps should we take to address such an issue??



-Sal





In a message dated 97-08-07 18:37:27 EDT, you wrote:



<<

Gambia-L:

Here's some travel information on the Gambia from Spector Travel:



>Visit our site @

>>



Thanks for the info...Ms. Njie....their deals seem competitive.



-Sal



Omar,

I think I understand your position. Therefore, there is no

need to reply. You may of course do so if you feel that you

must. Have a nice weekend, and good luck with your dessertation.



Momodou



On

Thu, 7 Aug 1997, O BALDEH wrote:



> Les Momodous (Sidibeh, Njie and in particular Camara),

>

> I will give you as much replies as possible. Presently I am busy

> completing my dissertation and when I am finished be sure the Verb, Noun,

> someadjectives and just a handful of adverbs, decorated with few

> pounctuation marks will say to you jaama ngen fanaa.

>

> Susan, gracias for the inforpeche.

>

> In the meantime, Camara manso na da sa!

>

> Ciao; gambiankol buka kumbo......

>

> Omar Baldeh

>

>

> On Thu, 7 Aug 1997

>

> > Gambia-l,

> > I would like to recommend " BLACK AFRICA: The Economic and

> > Cultural Basis for a Federated State." By Cheikh Anta Diop, to any

> > one interested in how linguistic unification is possible.

> >

> > I sent a personal message to Mr. Baldeh asking him if he thinks that

> > the great Cheikh Anta Diop thought like a European and I am

> > still waiting for his answer.

> >

> > On 1 Aug 97 at 15:02, O BALDEH wrote:

> > > MOMODOU you are in Europe but you are not a

> > >EUROPEAN. So when you are asked about our national language you

> > >should go back to the african context and answer the question do not

> > >answer it while thinking in the european way!

> >

> > Mr. Baldeh, Cheikh Anta Diop even went further to demonstrate that

> > ..."in due time it will be possible appropriately to choose one of

> > the major African tongues and promote it to the level of sole

> > governmental and cultural language for the entire continent..."

> >

> > He further mentions ".. The choice of such a language will have to be

> > made by a competent interterritorial commission imbued with deep

> > patriotic feeling foreswearing any hidden chauvinism.."

> >

> > He also talked about the choice of Language on a Local scale in the

> > Framework of a given Territory.

> >

> > As I said before, I am not a linguist but one who is curios.

> >

> > I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as

> > the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken

> > world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one

> > of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?

> >

> >

> > Susan, thanks for explaining to Mr. Baldeh the meaning of "Peace

> > corps".

> >

> > Momodou Camara

> >

> >

> >

> > *******************************************************

> >

> >

> > **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

> > possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***

> >

>





The Animal School





-----------------------------------------------------------------



A group of animals got together in the forest one day and

decided to start a school. There was a rabbit, a bird, a

squirrel, a fish, and an eel. They formed a board of education

and tried to create a curriculum. The rabbit insisted that

burrowing in the ground be in the curriculum. The fish insisted

on swimming. The squirrel insisted that perpendicular tree

climbing be included, and the bird wanted flying.



They put all these courses together and wrote a curriculum

guide.

Then they insisted that all of the animals take all of the

subjects.



Although the rabbit was getting an A in burrowing, perpendicular

tree climbing was a real problem for him; he kept falling over

backwards. Pretty soon he became brain damaged from these falls,

and he couldn't burrow well any more. He found that instead of

making an A in burrowing, he was making a C. And, of course, he

always made an F in perpendicular climbing.



The bird was really beautiful at flying, but when it came to

burrowing in the ground, he couldn't do it so well. He kept

breaking his beak and wings. Pretty soon he was making a C in

flying as well as an F in burrowing. And he had a very bad time

with perpendicular tree climbing.



The squirrel was terrific at perpendicular tree climbing, but

was so afraid of the water that he failed swimming altogether.



The fish was easily the best in swimming class, but he wouldn't

get out of the water to come to any of the other classes.



The valedictorian of the class was a mentally retarded eel who

did everything in a halfway fashion. But the teachers were happy

because everybody was taking all the subjects in their

broad-based educational curriculum.



(From Everything You've Heard is Wrong by Tony Campolo, Dallas:

Word, 1992, pg.130)



Have you ever felt like the animals in that school? Have you

ever been in a situation where you are supposed to do things that you

are not equipped to do?







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 14:06:45 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Torstein Grotnes wrote:



> When I go to supermarkets on Kairaba to buy some food I am approached by

> beggars, cripples,

> and other fragile parts of the society asking me for some few Dalasis.

> This is the rule where ever there is a supermarket/bank etc.

> Parked beside these people are nice, shiny expensive Mercedes'.

> Inside the air-conditioned car, sits nice, perfectly dressed ladies and

> gents behind dark sunglasses,

> it shines from the gold rings on their fingers and they have deep

> conversations on their expensive cellulars.

> Nobody from the fragile groups I mentioned seems to hang around these cars,

> instead they wave to

> me and try to greet me friendly hoping for a Dalasi.

> Now this is for me a gross picture.

> I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how people

> can display this kind of

> wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making the

> money in.



I'm not sure I get the point here. I you suggesting altruism here or

are you upset because these people approach you instead of the Gambians?



For the latter, I can tell you that they probably believe that you are

some happy go lucky, tourist perhaps, and probably much wealthier

(probably true) than the others you mentioned who are probably living

beyond their means anyway.



In my own informal survey, I have found that amongst most of our

neighbours, you will find that Gambians display their wealth the least.



You will also find that Gambians are quite generous, I believe at times

too generous. I am sure we can all think of friends or family members

who have seen their generosity get the better of them.



When I was younger and found myself in the situation you mentioned, I

would take out a dalasi coin and give it to the first one to approach

me. Others would soon follow and I would say in Wollof that I have no

more. I would then turn to whomever I was with and say in English,

"Next time don't vote for Jawara and maybe your government will do what

it's supposed to."



The point is that if there should be blame here it should really go to

the government. Last year they spent over 15 million dalasi to build an

unstable monument, funds that could have gone a long way to help these

poor invalid mendicants.



Of course this reasoning is over simplified but rather than blame the

people for the lifestyle they live, which truly speaking is not all that

excessive, we should look to what the government is doing or can do to

bring about more equity.



One of the solutions that would go along way is the raising of income

tax. I'm not advocating raising income tax rates at this point but the

government should strengthen its mechanism for collecting tax.



Think about all those who rent houses or own taxis. How many of them do

you think actually pay taxes on the income they receive there? Then

again, have you ever tried paying income tax voluntarily? I have and

it's no small feat. It's no wonder that when these commissions go after

allegedly scrupulous individuals and nothing substantial is found,

income tax evasion is the last resort. It always works because most

people with assets that yield income are probably income tax evaders.



It goes without saying that this potential tax revenue could go towards

all sorts of efforts to alleviate the poverty you speak of instead of

helping to pay for the cell phones and the Benz automobiles that trouble

you so.



Peace.



Lat



And the hits just keep on coming...

Did I say debating skills le? Maybe it should have been manners le?

By the way, Jainaba, since you want to put everyone in their properly

labeled box, I am also a blond. I'm about 5'5" and have blue eyes.

Does that help you to label me properly? I just want to make sure.

Maybe I should have included that in my introduction to the List.



I apologize for the out of bounds commentary. Had I

Jainaba's personal address I wouldn't have bothered anyone

else with this type of talk. But... at least I didn't call

names.



Everyone have a good weekend.

Laura



> Ancha,

>

> There is no reason for waiting.....the meaning can easily be infered

> from the context of his message. Remember, we are all adults and hence

> can read between the lines.

>

> If the Blond one cannot handle driving a pick-up truck beside a brother

> in a mercedes, that's his headache!!!! I can't understand why he thinks

> he is doing Gambians a favour....a mere ISP:-)

>

> Oh well, I think it's time I move on.

>

> Best wishes,

>

> Jainaba.

>

>

> >I think we should allow Torstein to tell us what he means

> >by "yuppie" before people start dissing him. Or to allow him to

> >elaborate, and maybe we can find out the tone in which he said the

> word.

> >All these details count. Let's try and comunicate, not miscommunicate.

> > Ancha.

>

>

> ______________________________________________________

> Get Your Private, Free Email at

>



Now this is for me a gross picture.

I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how =

people

can display this kind of=20

wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making =

the

money in.=20



Yours,

Torstein

Commit





It has a Name:it is Calousness and a total lack of compassion.That is =

what it is.It is a symptom of the black person who is in that =

no-mans-land that exists between the Humane African culture and the =

Humanist western tradition.He has already left the former behind and =

will apparently never grasp the essence of the latter.Maybe Franz =

Fanon's writing should be obligatory to every Gambian school child from =

now on.



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 0:59

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses=20



This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





> From: Isatou Secka <

>=20

> What exactly do you mean by your statement "some new Gambian yuppies"?



I come from a social democratic country and I am influenced by this.

Norwegians tend to dislike showcasing and unnecessary display of wealth.

We had a couple of booming years in the late 80ties when everybody could

loan money for nothing and nobody seemed to think about tomorrow.

The trend for these young and careless boys and girls (yuppies) was to

drive nice cars , have=20

long "important" discussions on their fancy cellulars, and just =

generally

spend a lot of money.

What happened at the end of the day was that banks were going bankrupt, =

and

the

ordinary taxpayer/moneysaver had to take the loss.

A loss of several Billion NKr(~1-2 Billion US$?!?).=20

In Norway, most people have houses and cars and a steady income, so the

showcasing

went on without to much noise, people did not care to much(until the =

bill

came of course!)

--------------------

When I go to supermarkets on Kairaba to buy some food I am approached by

beggars, cripples,

and other fragile parts of the society asking me for some few Dalasis.

This is the rule where ever there is a supermarket/bank etc.

Parked beside these people are nice, shiny expensive Mercedes'.

Inside the air-conditioned car, sits nice, perfectly dressed ladies and

gents behind dark sunglasses,=20

it shines from the gold rings on their fingers and they have deep

conversations on their expensive cellulars.

Nobody from the fragile groups I mentioned seems to hang around these =

cars,

instead they wave to

me and try to greet me friendly hoping for a Dalasi.

Now this is for me a gross picture.

I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how =

people

can display this kind of=20

wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making =

the

money in.=20



Yours,

Torstein

Commit



Bass,



You are hitting the nail right on the head. 'Keep up the good work

down there'.



Lamin.



Mr.Grotnes and the Shadow List!



The unfortunate Racial comment made by Habib deserves our strongest =

condemnation! It was as outrageous as it was unacceptable.But now that =

he has appologized,we must leave it at that and continue to debate =

whether this Talking Shop should go to the Gambia and translate some of =

its big talks into action!



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!



----------

From:

Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 17:06

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: People are People=20





Let us close this case now .

It just an expression .Lord Luggard was one of the British Colonialist =



that made the division of Africa as a strategy to split tribes and =20

families into different countries and regions in order to CONTROL them. =

=20

In Gambia we have a similar case. Some villages in Gambia have their =20

markets in Senegal and the school in Gambia although they are the same =



tribe , family etc.(Casamance is a good example) Almost all are Jolas =

but =20

the French and the British artificially divided it to give them separate =

=20

identities.!!

That was what I meant. Lord (laugh) Luggard used agents from Europe and =

=20

sadly even the Africans to accomplish his mission.

But the point is well taken and let us proceed forgetting this .

Basss please mediate.

hg



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 5:31 PM

To:

Subject: Re: People are People



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

=

-------------------------------------------------------------------------=

- =20

--

This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





> From:

> Dave

> That is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarks =20

that

=20



> creates disunity amongst us.

> We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonial =

=20

=20



> days in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tactics =

=20

=20



> similar to Torstein words and actions.

> Peace

> hg

--------------

> >By the way

> >Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

> >Let's smell the coffee and wake up

> Peace

> hg



Due to the 1 hour delay of e-mail messages(and time zones!)(and a heavy

workload...), I am not able to answer as quickly to Gambia-L mails as =20

some

of you, so I must apology for delayed answers.



Mr. hg.

You are actually giving me to much credit here.

I am a quite ignorant Norwegian at the age of 28, and The Gambia is the

first country I have been in in Africa.

I am not considering myself an intellectual, even less a highly educated

person (No university!).

I do not even know who Lord Luggard is!?

It is new to me that people from Gambia(Africa?) has a problem with =20

people

of Jewish decent, I thought

this thing of disliking people unlike yourself was a "white man's =20

curse"?!

As my brother Jorn comments if the silly idea of a "Jewish world

conspiracy" that never seems to fade in US/UK/Europe

actually is gaining ground among Africans, then that would maybe be the

closest thing "white man" have come to putting

people up against each other these days?!?!



When it comes to me(if there is any interest):

My name is Torstein meaning "Tor"(the Norse thundergod) and "stein" =20

meaning

rock.

It is one of the old Norse Viking names I believe, and I kind of like =

it.

When it comes to my decent I really don't know, I think I can trace my

Norwegian (European) decent back to

as long as the plague that killed most of Europe.

When I see myself in the mirror I see; blond, half curly hair(my mothers

pride), gray eyes, a heavy body,

white skin(light brown thanks to the Gambian sun!), and I really need a

shave.

When bumsters approach me they try to speak German to me, so I guess I =

am

like the average "eurotrash" type.

Hope this satisfies anybody's personal interest in me ;-)



Takk for oppmerksomheten,

Torstein

Commit























>

> Dear List Members:



> By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are very

> poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?

> Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!

> Liz Stewart Fatti

>

Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will

throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in

Agriculture.



Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we

as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find

ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no

more than playing lotery with your school lunch.



Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are

would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and

present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.

Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.



We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly

in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to

lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's

dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than

that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is

our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The

problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the

years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.



Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early

maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That

arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our

problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.



Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of

equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start

export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful

(at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is

giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community

the opportunity to break way from their their productive system. Instead

they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use

equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental

implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.



What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because

he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.

Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient

farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place

for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,

insects to people and government) better off if this big

time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the

Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce

from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces

like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.

May be its one way to start coorporate

Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in

this scene.



What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do

just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the

sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even

Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;

mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in

their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will give

up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because

they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of

this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the

LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.





Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve

produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating

to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from

Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it

would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies

that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.

Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that

once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in

a similar case -eggs from England.



Too much to say already!



Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 15:42:02 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: People are People

Message-ID: <





Thanks Basss

All I did was ask a question because of the offensive term used Torstien

"Yuppies" (which I thought he meant rich Gambians) . But now that all of

us have clarified our statements I agree to forget and get into another

chapter.

Again my apologies to all out who may have taken it out of bounds. And to

Torstien also.

hg







-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:14 PM

To:

Subject: RE: People are People



<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Mr.Grotnes and the Shadow List!



The unfortunate Racial comment made by Habib deserves our strongest

condemnation! It was as outrageous as it was unacceptable.But now that he

has

appologized,we must leave it at that and continue to debate

whether this Talking Shop should go to the Gambia and translate some of

its

big talks into action!



And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Basss!



----------

From:

Sent: 08 ____{, 1997 17:06

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: People are People





Let us close this case now .

It just an expression .Lord Luggard was one of the British Colonialist

that made the division of Africa as a strategy to split tribes and

families into different countries and regions in order to CONTROL them.





In Gambia we have a similar case. Some villages in Gambia have their

markets in Senegal and the school in Gambia although they are the same

tribe , family etc.(Casamance is a good example) Almost all are Jolas but





the French and the British artificially divided it to give them separate





identities.!!

That was what I meant. Lord (laugh) Luggard used agents from Europe and





sadly even the Africans to accomplish his mission.

But the point is well taken and let us proceed forgetting this .

Basss please mediate.

hg



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 5:31 PM

To:

Subject: Re: People are People



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------





--

This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" <

(tgr@commit.gm)





> From:

> Dave

> That is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarks

that







> creates disunity amongst us.

> We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonial











> days in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tactics











> similar to Torstein words and actions.

> Peace

> hg

--------------

> >By the way

> >Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?

> >Let's smell the coffee and wake up

> Peace

> hg



Due to the 1 hour delay of e-mail messages(and time zones!)(and a heavy

workload...), I am not able to answer as quickly to Gambia-L mails as

some

of you, so I must apology for delayed answers.



Mr. hg.

You are actually giving me to much credit here.

I am a quite ignorant Norwegian at the age of 28, and The Gambia is the

first country I have been in in Africa.

I am not considering myself an intellectual, even less a highly educated

person (No university!).

I do not even know who Lord Luggard is!?

It is new to me that people from Gambia(Africa?) has a problem with

people

of Jewish decent, I thought

this thing of disliking people unlike yourself was a "white man's

curse"?!

As my brother Jorn comments if the silly idea of a "Jewish world

conspiracy" that never seems to fade in US/UK/Europe

actually is gaining ground among Africans, then that would maybe be the

closest thing "white man" have come to putting

people up against each other these days?!?!



When it comes to me(if there is any interest):

My name is Torstein meaning "Tor"(the Norse thundergod) and "stein"

meaning

rock.

It is one of the old Norse Viking names I believe, and I kind of like it.

When it comes to my decent I really don't know, I think I can trace my

Norwegian (European) decent back to

as long as the plague that killed most of Europe.

When I see myself in the mirror I see; blond, half curly hair(my mothers

pride), gray eyes, a heavy body,

white skin(light brown thanks to the Gambian sun!), and I really need a

shave.

When bumsters approach me they try to speak German to me, so I guess I am

like the average "eurotrash" type.

Hope this satisfies anybody's personal interest in me ;-)



Takk for oppmerksomheten,

Torstein

Commit





























------------------------------



Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 10:10:29 -0700

From: "m.gassama" <

To:

Subject: introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi!

Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)

residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama, USA where

I did my B.A. I am currently doing my Masters dissertation on equal

employment opportunities for immigrants in Sweden.I am generally known

by my middle name- Buharry.

I don=B4t know if this introduction is sufficient but I am really =



having a hard time trying to figure out what to include. If it is

insufficient, I would be more than willing to answer any questions.

Thanks.

Momodou Buharry Gassama.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LA

Message-ID: <





Mr. Jaiteh

You hit it right on the nose.

About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a joint

project for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. I

was part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.

We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily get

more water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It may

be expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stops

the total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this so

I speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of this

idea.

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PM

To:

Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

>

> Dear List Members:



> By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are

very

> poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?

> Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!

> Liz Stewart Fatti

>

Liz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I will

throw in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert in

Agriculture.



Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that we

as a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should find

ways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is no

more than playing lotery with your school lunch.



Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we are

would be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past and

present to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.

Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.



We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularly

in the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts to

lineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 's

dependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler than

that). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That is

our farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. The

problem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over the

years, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.



Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce early

maturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. That

arguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Our

problem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.



Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots of

equipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to start

export oriented production systems. Often these are very successful

(at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do is

giving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming community

the opportunity to break way from their their productive system. Instead

they become convinced that the only way they can do better is to use

equipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmental

implication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.



What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it because

he was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.

Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficient

farmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical place

for our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,

insects to people and government) better off if this big

time farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in the

Division) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb produce

from our many women who wake up every morning from far away palces

like Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.

May be its one way to start coorporate

Gambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union in

this scene.



What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to do

just that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for the

sale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or even

Iran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;

mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold in

their market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will give

up food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now because

they are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little of

this and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course the

LOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.





Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserve

produce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustrating

to see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions from

Kiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet it

would be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologies

that will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.

Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of that

once everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case in

a similar case -eggs from England.



Too much to say already!



Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.



Malanding Jaiteh







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:13:11 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: introduction

Message-ID: <





Welcome

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 4:09 PM

To:

Subject: introduction



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Hi!

Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)

residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama, USA where

I did my B.A. I am currently doing my Masters dissertation on equal

employment opportunities for immigrants in Sweden.I am generally known

by my middle name- Buharry.

I don_t know if this introduction is sufficient but I am really

having a hard time trying to figure out what to include. If it is

insufficient, I would be more than willing to answer any questions.

Thanks.

Momodou Buharry Gassama.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:49:19 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Buharry wrote:



> Hi!

> Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)

> residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama



errrrr.....do you mean Tuscaloosa...and Stillman College???



Well, if this isn't a small world then I don't know what is. Tom, I

haven't seen you since you left Atlanta some years back. How the hell are

you?



WhaZ'UP man???



Send me e-mail at my private address below and a BIG welcome to GL.



Welcome to all new members too!



And to my cousin SAL, I say....keep it light, my man :=)))).



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

Product Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer Products

Norcross, GA 30092



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 14:57:17

From:

To:

Subject: My thoughts on different mails

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





I work in a restaurant and I don't have a computer so the only time

i read mail is when i visit my friend. I was very suprised to see so

much interesting mail. I will now respond to some of what i am reading.

I do not think that this man should be telling us to go home. He

does not know how difficult life can be when you are not a foriegner and

strugling. In Brikama i had my own shop but for years i was not making

enough money. Now i work in a kitchen for 3 weeks and i already sent

money home.

I also agree that in gambia people do not show their money. If you

go to Freetown or Lagos or even Accra you will see nicer houses and

better cars. In gambia some people have plenty money but they live in small

houses and drive second hand cars even if they are Mercedes Benz. Also

in Dakar you will see many more beegars at the street corners.

One woman asked about oil in gambia. is that true? gambia needs

that money because times are very hard now.

Also when is there going to be an onserver web page? if i have to

join gambianet i will join because 20 dollars is a good price. i don't

think everyone in the gambia internet can join though so i think it

should be seperate. also can someone explain the education committees? do

they give scholarships?



well thanks for all the good mail



mino



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 00:10:23 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA458.A4F49160"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA458.A4F49160

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Its enough! You are most WELCOME to the Bantabaa,so take your seat.



Regards Basss!



----------

From: m.gassama[SMTP:

Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 20:10

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: introduction



Hi!

Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)

residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama, USA where

I did my B.A. I am currently doing my Masters dissertation on equal

employment opportunities for immigrants in Sweden.I am generally known

by my middle name- Buharry.

I don=B4t know if this introduction is sufficient but I am really=20

having a hard time trying to figure out what to include. If it is

insufficient, I would be more than willing to answer any questions.

Thanks.

Momodou Buharry Gassama.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 14:10:42 PDT

From: "Jainaba Diallo" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: People are People

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Laura,



"We" all know that Gambia-l is not a chat line....however, if you want

to include your vital stats etc. in your intro., that's your

prerogative. I don't care whether you are a blond...bla bla bla!!!



BTW this is my last posting on this thread!!!!



Jainaba.



>And the hits just keep on coming...

>Did I say debating skills le? Maybe it should have been manners le?

>By the way, Jainaba, since you want to put everyone in their properly

>labeled box, I am also a blond. I'm about 5'5" and have blue eyes.

>Does that help you to label me properly? I just want to make sure.

>Maybe I should have included that in my introduction to the List.

>

>I apologize for the out of bounds commentary. Had I

>Jainaba's personal address I wouldn't have bothered anyone

>else with this type of talk. But... at least I didn't call

>names.

>

>Everyone have a good weekend.

>Laura



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 17:30:56 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: My thoughts on different mails

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



> think everyone in the gambia internet can join though so i think it

> should be seperate. also can someone explain the education committees? do

> they give scholarships?

>

> well thanks for all the good mail

>

> mino

>

Mino I do wish that GambiaNet is to the level when it can offer scholarships.

The education support program is really just begining and we are at the

planning stage.



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 17:39:37 -0400 (EDT)

From: Momodou Musa Janneh <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE





=09Wellcome to the "Bantaba."

=09=09

Maybe my eyes skip something in your introduction, or I did'nt

get it too well.=20



=09Did you mean to say that you used to reside in Sweden, and now=20

residing in Alabama,USA?



=09If the original is true, and you don't mine, what makes you

moved from USA to Sweden? Because I'm tired of this country now, and I

don't feel too good about going back to The Gambia at this moment. Things

are'nt getting better the way I think they should be. That's the angle

with which I'm seeing things down there. Maybe some people are viewing

it at a different angle.



Mr. CarpenterMan might love that information too, so that he may

stop hitting the Veteran nails. Once again wellcome!



=09In a hurry!

=2E...::::>>>>))))]]]]}}}}||||MOMODOU



=09=09=09=09=09=20



On Fri, 8 Aug 1997, m.gassama wrote:



> Hi!

> Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)

> residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama, USA where

> I did my B.A. I am currently doing my Masters dissertation on equal

> employment opportunities for immigrants in Sweden.I am generally known

> by my middle name- Buharry.

> =09I don=B4t know if this introduction is sufficient but I am really=20

> having a hard time trying to figure out what to include. If it is

> insufficient, I would be more than willing to answer any questions.

> Thanks.

> =09=09=09=09=09Momodou Buharry Gassama.

>=20





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 17:54:57 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: GambiaNet Advisory Board

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear List Members,



The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking

candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of

Advisory Board Members.



Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Board

are as follows:



SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD



(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of

members of the Organization appointed by the Board.



(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine

issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of

actions available to the Board.



If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Board

member you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From time

to time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help from

professionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at hand

will be greatly needed.



At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those members

of the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for a

term of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimate

responsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish to

seek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formally

adopting them and on an impending business contract.



The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board must

come from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors will

grant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membership

fees will be waived.



If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have the

intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helping

us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new exciting

cyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and the

duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought by

the Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that any

work with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to your

schedules.



If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:

latir@earthlink.net



Please include a brief account of your professional background that also

includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and your

current country of residence.



GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,

apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,

Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internet

based "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" who

initially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian based

newspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.



That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as

part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.



As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:



"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaning

of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code to

promote through its members the social, cultural, informational and

educational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:



1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and

other media.

2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

developments in The Gambia.

3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

matters related to The Gambia.

4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

cultural heritage.

5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

diaspora.

6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

of Directors.

7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political

group or party in The Gambia and abroad."



Thank you for your kind cooperation.



Sincerely,



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

Public Relations Representative

GambiaNet

latir@earthlink.net



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 18:14:58 -0400 (EDT)

From: Momodou Musa Janneh <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory Board

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





So many many thanks Mr. Latir D-Thomas, what a coincident? That

guy, Mino, was just enquiring about The GambiaNet. I hope those

information might help him in his search.





Thanks!









On Fri, 8 Aug 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



> Dear List Members,

>

> The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking

> candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of

> Advisory Board Members.

>

> Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Board

> are as follows:

>

> SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD

>

> (A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of

> members of the Organization appointed by the Board.

>

> (B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine

> issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of

> actions available to the Board.

>

> If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Board

> member you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From time

> to time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help from

> professionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at hand

> will be greatly needed.

>

> At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those members

> of the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for a

> term of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimate

> responsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish to

> seek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formally

> adopting them and on an impending business contract.

>

> The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board must

> come from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors will

> grant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membership

> fees will be waived.

>

> If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have the

> intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helping

> us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new exciting

> cyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and the

> duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought by

> the Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that any

> work with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to your

> schedules.

>

> If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:

> latir@earthlink.net

>

> Please include a brief account of your professional background that also

> includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and your

> current country of residence.

>

> GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,

> apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,

> Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internet

> based "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" who

> initially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian based

> newspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.

>

> That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as

> part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.

>

> As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:

>

> "...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaning

> of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code to

> promote through its members the social, cultural, informational and

> educational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:

>

> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and

> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and

> other media.

> 2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political

> developments in The Gambia.

> 3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on

> matters related to The Gambia.

> 4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African

> cultural heritage.

> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian

> diaspora.

> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board

> of Directors.

> 7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render

> support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political

> group or party in The Gambia and abroad."

>

> Thank you for your kind cooperation.

>

> Sincerely,

>

> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas

> Public Relations Representative

> GambiaNet

> latir@earthlink.net

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 18:14:48 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Andrea Klumpp <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: People are People

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I have to agree with Andrea that trying to read between the lines is

something that could bring a lot of miscommunication. It's something that's

done if one has some, or any idea, about what another is

like. Most people that I've met on this list, I have done so for the

first time. And I do try to figure out what a person is like by the kind of

messages they send which isn't very accurate. So I try not to make any

judgements about people. All I'm saying is that we should give

others a chance to explain

themselves before we say something. Cause I know that I'ld hate it if I

was misunderstood, I think we all would.

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 19:44:26 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Torstien

Message-ID: <



What does it matter if Torstien is Jewish , this is an open forum for us

disagree to agree, I believe Torstien is merely exhorting those of us with

special skills to perhaps look into giong home if nothing but to understand

the situation before the endless complaining and criticism of the Gambia. We

may not agree with each others viewpoint,but let's be civil in our approach

after all we all have Gambia at heart.



Thanks

Daddy Sang



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 23:13:33 +0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To:

Subject: The Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



This is forwarded from Torstein Grotnes <

(tgr@commit.gm)





A reply to Mr. Mino's mail to Gambia-L.



Mr.Mino is absolutely correct.

I do not know how it is to really struggle to survive everyday, or

to find money to have something to eat that day.

I grew up in a protected and well situated middle-class society, and

I have never gone to bed on a empty stomach.

My intentions has all the time been to see opportunities and be a optimist,

and to believe that if you really wanted to do something, it is possible.

My father and mother has(tried to)learn me to be critical to my own thoughts

and to

show me how easy it is to be naive or fool yourself.

I feel very bad when really struggling people like Mr. Mino tell me I am out

of line.

Even if I am sitting on a soft feather-pillow going trough life, my naive hope

was/is that I can do some good to this country also despite the fact that we

are running a

commercial enterprise.

As a standing offer I will greet any Gambia-L member or otherwise who come

to The Gambia

with a good idea and fighting spirit, and promise to help and share our

experiences in

The Gambia with them to the extent that is possible for me.



Sincerely,

from a foreigner in The Gambia

Torstein

Commit











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 21:08:26 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: People are People

Message-ID: <



I'd like to emphasize though, regarding the scenario outside Kairiba Market

described by Torstien, that it is not unique to The Gambia that the rich

coexist with the poor like that. It is everywhere in this world...in Europe,

South America, the USA, and on and on...that those who get very rich don't

want to give up too much to help the poor.



Is it human nature?



The idea of taxes if it is used towards health, education and welfare, is a

good one although this too is often riddled with difficulies which probably

you all know, but at least would help the poor somewhat.



Kayira, Peace & Long Live The Gambia!

Liz Stewart-FAtti



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 22:46:59 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Monetary/Economic Matters

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.202.emout20.mail.aol.com.871094818"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.202.emout20.mail.aol.com.871094818

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



Gambia-l:



It may be time we also discuss the implications of The Gambia's possible

membership in the WAMU (UMOA).



Greetings to all!



AMADOU







--PART.BOUNDARY.0.202.emout20.mail.aol.com.871094818

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="CFAZONE"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



By Alan Raybould =



=0D

ABIDJAN, Aug 6 (Reuter) - As Europe agonises over its planned single curr=

ency, African countries in the Franc Zone are watching anxiously, hoping=

the turbulence does not spell the end of the CFA franc, the currency th=

ey have shared for 50 years. =



=0D

The CFA franc is a rare specimen -- an African currency that is converti=

ble, despite being the money of some of the poorest states on Earth, than=

ks to a French Treasury guarantee. =



=0D

It is used by Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, C=

had, the Comoros, Congo, Spanish-speaking Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ivory=

Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. The former Portuguese colony Guine=

a-Bissau joined the club this month. =



=0D

In theory, the CFA franc should not suffer if the French franc is replace=

d by the euro in 1999. =



=0D

The Maastricht Treaty that enshrines European Economic and Monetary Union=

(EMU) catered for the eventuality. "The euro will automatically become =

the currency of reference for the CFA franc zone," says an EU briefing d=

ocument. =



=0D

But uncertainty exists, as even the governor of the West African central =

bank, the BCEAO, admitted in July. =



=0D

"The states of the (European) Union will decide whether to continue or no=

t with the current system. They've already said they would continue. Unde=

r what conditions? What are the details? No one can say right now," said =

Charles Konan Banny. =



=0D

Some analysts have suggested the link with the franc should be removed, o=

r even that Zone countries be allowed to set individual exchange rates to=

reflect their disparate economies. =



=0D

"It might look like that from a technical point of view, but that's a st=

atic analysis," said Tchetche N'Guessan, head of the CIRES economic resea=

rch centre in Abidjan, who is critical of monetary policy in the Zone but=

strongly supports the principle of the union. =



=0D

SINGLE CURRENCY IMPOSES DISCIPLINE =



=0D

The West African states in particular were moving towards an economic un=

ion of their own, with converging inflation rates, plans for common trade=

regimes, a regional bourse and much more, he said. A single currency wa=

s vital to that. =



=0D

David McWilliams, an economist with Banque Nationale de Paris in London, =

said many African countries had misused currency independence, printing m=

oney and fuelling inflation, while the Franc Zone mechanisms had imposed =

discipline on its members. =



=0D

"The CFA franc will probably be incorporated within the euro, with France=

taking responsibility for it," he said -- leaving things much as they ar=

e now. =



=0D

N'Guessan, in a recent book on the two African central banks of the Fran=

c Zone, says their monetary policy has been characterised by "inertia", w=

ith governors under pressure from France, French business and African lea=

ders to hold interest rates low and the CFA exchange rate unrealistically=

high. =



=0D

The result, until 1994, was capital flight. =



=0D

Tales of Africans turning up at Paris and London banks with suitcases stu=

ffed with CFA francs were not unusual. =



=0D

N'Guessan felt the current fixed rate of 100 CFA francs to one French fra=

nc was appropriate, as long as both currency and interest rate policy was=

more supple in the future. =



=0D

DEVALUATATION SEEN AS BETRAYAL BUT IT WORKED =



=0D

That rate was set in January 1994 after a 50 percent devaluation against =

the franc -- the first since 1948. =



=0D

It was seen as a French betrayal by the elite in francophone Africa, but=

the French Treasury had finally tired of covering the budget deficits of=

countries like Ivory Coast and Cameroon. =



=0D

Paris made it clear that its future help depended on the Franc Zone membe=

rs putting their economic house in order, starting with structural adjust=

ment agreements with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. =



=0D

The medicine was hard to swallow, but it worked. =



=0D

The Franc Zone secretariat in Paris has put real growth across the West A=

frican Monetary Union (UMOA) bloc at six percent in 1996, and 5.5 percent=

in the Central African bloc. =



=0D

Ivory Coast, the economic powerhouse of the western part of the Zone, is =

forecasting eight percent growth this year. =



=0D

Its trade surplus doubled to 748.4 billion CFA francs ($1.2 billion) in 1=

996 and recent currency market trends should underpin that improvement. =



=0D

The CFA franc, following the French franc, has depreciated by 20 percent =

to 625 per dollar over the past year. =



=0D

"That could give a boost to the recovery in France, and since our economi=

es are intimately linked to France, that can help our exports. It's a goo=

d thing," said N'Guessan. =



=0D

Inflation is under control -- 5.9 percent in Ivory Coast and 2.2 percent=

in Senegal, for example -- despite the drop in the currency and its effe=

ct on the Zone's big import bill. =



=0D

McWilliams also stressed the positive aspect of the latest depreciation f=

or foreign investment, especially if the West African bourse gets off the=

ground at the end of the year. =



=0D

"Given this background noise (about the bourse), and the conspicuous inve=

stor interest we are seeing, especially from the U.S., a falling exchang=

e rate is a large plus," he said. =



=0D

Despite the question mark hanging over its post-1999 future, the Zone's =

stability and vitality is proving attractive again. =



=0D

Guinea-Bissau became a full member on August 1, when it gave up its peso=

for the CFA franc. =



=0D

The French Treasury was reportedly not thrilled about its membership, wor=

ried that its undeveloped economy would be a drag on the rest of the Zon=

e, but pressure from neighbouring Senegal swung the political decision. =



=0D

BCEAO officials have now raised the possibility of Guinea rejoining -- it=

left in 1960 following independence from France -- as well as anglophone=

Gambia and Ghana. =



=0D

Some reports have even mentioned Nigeria as a would-be member, which is p=

robably reading far too much into the government's exhortation to Nigeria=

ns to learn French. The French Treasury's view on the matter is not known=

=2E =



=0D

($ =3D 625 CFA francs) =



=0D

02:04 08-06-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.202.emout20.mail.aol.com.871094818--





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 04:04:45 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Pa Musa wrote:

>> the problem with our corporate structures I believe is the CIVIL SERVICE

>> MENTALITY..whether you work or not..produce or not..perform or not..you

get

>> paid

I would go further and claim that the necessary understanding of the

necessity of productivity is lacking in the Gambia (and probably in most of

sub-Saharan Africa for that matter). The necessary appreciation of the

principle (and natural fact) that you cannot get something for nothing is

hindered by, among other things, the convenient interpretation of

resource-hardships as God's doing-- "N'dogal i yaalla la" (i.e. "It's God's

wish/doing"), "God will provide", etc, are beliefs that are rather

ingrained in Gambian culture. This makes for an unclear idea of where

wealth/money/development comes from.



How do we change such fatalism and its undesirable effect on Gambian

productivity? I don't think there is even a decent chance, culture being as

nebulous as it is, that this can be changed in the conceivable future.

However, it is clear that this fundamental change does not have to take

place in the general populace for the Gambian economy to be more efficient.

If the ruling class succeeds in tilting the terms for reward (from nepotism

to productivity/meritocracy, if you will), the average Gambian will have to

comply with these terms whether or not his/her understanding of

productivity is sound. This is the case in the United States. Although the

average American's understanding of productivity or its necessity is

arguably minimal, his/her appreciation of the practical necessity of

productivity in his/her life is clear-- The average American knows that

he/she has to produce to, well, survive...



- Francis

PS: The convenient use of religion and God to explain reality also pervades

our political culture. Our leadership gets off easy with statements like

"Tedu yaalla a len fa tajj" (i.e. "God has his reasons for putting them in

power"). In short, the capacity of the individual to plot the course of

his/her life is not fully realized/appreciated (which would explain why

democracy is not fully realized in sub-Saharan Africa). Hence, the

outrageous freedom enjoyed by our leadership to run amuck and clown as they

wish.







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 04:15:02 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Of the purported oil reserves in off the Gambian coast, Laura wrote:

>> Does anyone know if they really exist?



Last I heard, the question was not their existence, but the viability of

drilling these off-shore reserves. Anyone have any more information on this?



- Francis







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 04:38:17 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Internet awareness seminar (Bandwidth Increases)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>> Later in the three year project, even higher bandwidth would be available.

Any more information on the planned bandwidth increases beyond the initial

128KBaud?



Many thanks...



- Francis







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 15:09:38 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: The Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



naive ??? Keep it op, man and greetings back, Andrea





> Even if I am sitting on a soft feather-pillow going trough life, my naive hope

> was/is that I can do some good to this country also despite the fact that we

> are running a

> commercial enterprise.

> As a standing offer I will greet any Gambia-L member or otherwise who come

> to The Gambia

> with a good idea and fighting spirit, and promise to help and share our

> experiences in

> The Gambia with them to the extent that is possible for me.

>

> Sincerely,

> from a foreigner in The Gambia

> Torstein

> Commit



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 11:13:26 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

Message-ID: <



Sambujang - Dr. David Gamble told me that these rumors about oil in The

GAmbia have existed for at least ten years.

Liz Stewart FAtti





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 20:23:27 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: New and Curious

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Yes, I agree. But only partly. If we should study Fanon, one of the very

first things we will learn from him is that knowing our history and knowing

the circumstances in which our MUM finds herself, returning to her

eventually, to serve any good purpose is not a matter of choice, - like

picking up either Colgate or Pepsodent - but a HISTORIC DUTY. The sort of

fear such as you referred to ( possibility of falling living standards) is

a luxury the average Gambian has no choice over; and when Gambian academics

in this forum allude to some kind of socialism in our country, or suggest

parity between mendicancy in the U.S and in Gambia, then we have a serious

case of pessoptimism (a problem with the way we look at the world). So,

Beckettan or not, this is nothing to laugh at, a discussion

notwithstanding.

Cheers,

Momodou Sidibeh.

----------

Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Ämne: RE: New and Curious

Datum: den 8 augusti 1997 16:14



But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL AND

UNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has said

that to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is to

underestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try to

alleviate that FEAR.



Sidibeh.



That is exactly my point! Its quite human and natural that all of us should

be scared of going to a place,our home notwithstanding, where your basic

standard of living has an enormous potential of falling down

drastically.That is given, and I can't agree with you more on that.But I

think the kind of violent sentiments expressed against the messenger here

whose only crime is to inform the children in far away land that MUM is

very sick and very badly needs her children to be around for her to recover

- such screamings for the blood of the messenger,instead of trying to deal

with the content and implication of the message,such irrational and

disproportionate outburst is NOT fear,it is much more than that,it is

Paranoid.And Paranoid ,as all of us know,has a very long chapter in

Abnormal Psychology.And I think there is something cruelly humorous about

fearing not of going home itself,but as Corad has said,"the very idea of

it".This is why I think this whole Becketan Farce is hilarious! That is why

I am laughing.



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:

Sent: 07 ÔÚÈÇä, 1997 23:00

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: SV: New and Curious



Bass,

Are you kidding? Of course it is important to go home and do something

useful. But do not all of you and Mr. Grotnes see that being at home in

fact entails even more intense and frequent complains. Is that not what PMJ

is now doing? Yes we are the ones who must ultimately sacrifice to lift up

our country from its mess. But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL AND

UNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has said

that to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is to

underestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try to

alleviate that FEAR.



Sidibeh.



----------

Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Ämne: RE: New and Curious

Datum: den 7 augusti 1997 22:03



Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes for

having the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining will very

soon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP:

Sent: 07 ÔÚÈÇä, 1997 15:32

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: New and Curious





Good Afternoon,



Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you have

discussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mulling

over for quite some time and I hope that someone can help.



Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia?

On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a man

that apparently was some type of international investor. The man

(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. He

even went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a very

rich country. My first thought was that only a few people and not

the country would become very rich.



This was not the first time that I had heard this information. I

have learned piece mill from different individuals that there were

reserves of oil off of the coast.



Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, how

can the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization or

something that can manage this resource and disperse the funds

equally over the Gambia?



If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I know

there could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is one

of the things that makes the world go around. If this is true it

would be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mention

the jobs it would create.



Thanks and Take Care,



Laura Rader















----------







----------





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 22:22:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970809212436.AAA27884@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Momodou Njie has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Momodou, please send your introduction to the

and we look forward to your

contributions.





Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: 09 Aug 1997 21:24:38 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN: IMF Ties 'Good Governance' Conditions To Its Loans

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 04-Aug-97 ***



Title: FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN: IMF Ties 'Good Governance' Conditions To Its

Loans



By Abid Aslam



WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (IPS) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is

to take a more active role in fighting corruption in member

countries - even at the risk of ''tension'' with governments.



The agency's executive directors Monday released guidelines

intended to steer staff in tackling graft and promoting what has

come to be known broadly as 'good governance'. In it they warn

staff to be ready ''to face some tension in the working

relationship with country authorities in specific cases

potentially involving corrupt practices.''



The directive, which follows nearly a year of negotiations

among member countries, comes on the heels of criticism the agency

has tolerated and sometimes abetted corruption - most recently, in

the Kenyan government of Daniel arap Moi and Mobutu Sese Seko's

Zaire.



Borrowing from the World Bank, the agency defines corruption as

''the abuse of public office for private gain''.



Noting that ''the IMF's inolvement in governance should be

limited to economic aspects'', the directors urge agency officials

to push anti-corruption measures by:



- attaching good governance conditions to IMF loans and

programmes;



- routinely assessing government transparency and

accountability during periodic economic reviews conducted by the

agency and its individual members;



- being ''more proactive'' in advocating specific policies and

government reforms aimed at reducing opportunities for corruption

and fraud; and



- working more closely with the World Bank, which has taken the

lead in promoting the donors' vision of reform in such areas as

civil service reform, property rights, and procurement practices.



The IMF will concern itelf primarily with ''institutional

reforms of the treasury, budget preparation and approval

procedures, tax administration, accounting, and audit mechanisms,

central bank operations, and the official statistics function,''

the guidelines state. The agency will also seek greater influence

over the procedures by which governments control their

expenditures and collect revenue.



The point of all this, IMF managing director Michel Camdessus

last month told the Economic Club of New York, is that ''every

country that hopes to maintain market confidence must come to

terms with the issues associated with good governance.''



Activists and analysts alike are troubled by the latest

initiative. ''This is likely to take the IMF into realms where it

doesn't belong,'' says Angela Wood of the London-based Bretton

Woods Reform Project.



Wood is joined by aid officials and observers here who say the

IMF has yet to succeed in its central mission of helping member

countries achieve macroecomic stability. ''This should be the

focus of the institution, not trying to broaden its remit,'' Wood

says.



The agency has had success in improving some countries' balance

of payments, critics concede, but this narrowing of the gap

between national income and expenditures typically has come at a

heavy cost in terms of inequality, which has deepened.



While some critics see the good governance effort - and

particularly the IMF's heavy reliance on conditionality - as a bid

for new leverage over borrowers, others concede the IMF might have

valuable technical expertise to offer countries struggling to rein

in corruption.



Citing the examples of Kenya and the former Zaire, however, one

analyst said of the idea of imposing new conditions on lending:

''If (the IMF) feels money is being siphoned off, it shouldn't

lend in the first place.''



The IMF Thursday night suspended its loans to Nairobi, a move

protrayed in the financial press as evidence of the IMF's

commitment to good governance. Aid officials here complain it was

a long time coming. Says one highly-placed source on condition of

anonymity: ''The IMF has ignored governance issues in Kenya time

and time and time again.''



Criticism of the IMF's handling of relations with Zaire under

Mobutu continues to haunt the agency. In May, it was virtually

accused on the front page of the London 'Financial Times' of

helping Mobutu amass a four-billion-dollar fortune.



''In 1982 the IMF...received a detailed account of Mr. Mobutu's

financial corruption'', the newspaper said. ''However, Western

political pressure for Mr. Mobutu to be bolstered led to IMF

assistance to Zaire substantially increasing following the

report.''



Mobutu's case is understood to have demonstrated, however, that

the agency's own staff and consultants have spoken out on

corruption in the past - and that their voices have been muted by

the agency's leading shareholders. In turn, it has served to fuel

scepticism about the agency's ability to assert its independence.



The new guidelines instruct staffers to limit themselves to

rooting out graft deemed likely to have a significant effect on

the economy, but observers note the document is vague about what

those effects might be and how that likelihood should be assessed.



The IMF and World Bank placed corruption at centre stage during

their annual meetings here last October - and were roundly

criticised by member states, mostly from the developing world, for

seeking to expand their mandate and interfere in sovereign

politics.



The agency's directors acknowlege that ''it is difficult to

separate economic aspects of governance from political aspects.''

Their document, officially a reflection of consensus on the board,

may yet open new rifts by pushing conditionality and asserting the

agency's right ''to seek information about the political situation

in member countries as an essential element in judging the

prospects for policy implementation.'' (END/IPS/AA/97)



Origin: Washington/FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 20:43:38 +0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To:

Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



This is forwarded from Torstein Grotnes <

(tgr@commit.gm)





At 04:15 AM 8/9/97 -0500, you wrote:

>Of the purported oil reserves in off the Gambian coast, Laura wrote:

>>> Does anyone know if they really exist?

>

>Last I heard, the question was not their existence, but the viability of

>drilling these off-shore reserves. Anyone have any more information on this?

>

>- Francis



I have noticed in The Gambia that some people use the lack of oil and other

natural resources

as an argument for the peaceful attitude in The Gambia and a hope for a

peaceful development

as according to the Vison 2020!?



So what will happen if there is found large oilreserves outside The Gambia?



I believe Large oilcooperations like shell/elf etc. tends to keep a very low

morale when they pursue their

eternal search for more income and new oilfields.

Would not the aspect of a multi-billion oil income also attract unwanted

attention?

And since money is power, and power corrupts, will all Gambia benefit from

such a

large income?!



Another question is if the fisheries will be influenced by this?



Torstein

The Gambia





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 23:37:19 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)

Message-ID: <19970809223936.AAA10758@LOCALNAME>



On 9 Aug 97 at 4:15, Francis Njie wrote:

> Last I heard, the question was not their existence, but the

> viability of drilling these off-shore reserves. Anyone have any more

> information on this?

>



Gambia-l,

Here is a message from one of the veterans of this mailing list.

Infact, it was back in 1995 when we used the email address of Katim

before the establishment of Gambia-l at the present location. That was

the time we used to send cola nuts to each other.



Lamin used to be in Norway but he just disappeared from the

list.



____________________________________________

On 4. December 1995 at 12.59.45 Lamin Drammeh



"On the issue of petroleum, I would first like to mention that I

completed my MSc in petroleum Geophysics otherwise called Seismics.

Again I understood the general lack of understanding on this issue. I

travelled last to Gambia in March 1995 and had discussions with the

respective authorities in this area. What transpired from these

consultations were that the preliminary seismic studies on Petroleum

showed prospects of Oil in The Gambia. Only Prospects. This was not

surprising to me considering the topography and sandstone subsurface

to mention a few. However this studies has to be followed by detail

Seismic and Geological studies to confirm the previous results which

has not yet been accomplished. Senegal our next day neighbour also

undertook similar researches and infact their detail seismic results

confirmed the presence of Oil. In any case, finding Oil is one thing

and to attract investors is another which depend largely on

profitability. Egocentric if you ask me. Even the research into

Petroleum is extremely expensive with just one seismic boat costing

hundreds of thousands if not millions of Dollars. Furthermore, it

involves several disciplines like prospecting, processing,

interpretation all of which are under Geophysics. Other disciplines

involves Geologist of different fields, petrophysicists,

Petrochemists, Reservoir physicists, reservoir geologists, reservoir

Engineers, Engineers, Mathematicians, Computer experts, the list goes

on, who co-ordinate and build their researches on data from previous

studies. Do you really think The Gambia can do this alone? Even

Norway, a highly industrialize state had to bring in knowhow and

capital to extract their oil and the presence of these multinational

companies is still quite vivid after 20 years of oil adventure. Middle

east countries- Kuwait, Saudi, Iran, Irak etc are entirely dependent

on foreign expertise to carry out this work. Afterall research is

always co-ordinative and co-orperative.



Discussion on health and education will come soon.

Thanks

Lamin"

_____________________END___________________________________



Note: The above piece was written by one Lamin Drammeh (Norway) who is

no more on the Gambia-L.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 10 Aug 1997 04:25:24 +0100

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" <

(pmj@commit.gm)





Francis,

Thank you for a superb submission i cannot agree more..this

fatalism..maslah hypocrisy is a convenient subterfuge /excuse for

inaction..in The Gambia and our subregion where Islam is dominant..this is

pervasive and is partly manifested in the proliferation of beggars and

...in my understanding and interpretation of Islam..there is no real

basis or justification for this attitude..I will contend..

Islam is the yongest of the world's dominant religions and probably the

most militant..in a dynamic sense..take for example..(in context)..where

Christianity urges you to turn the other cheek..Islam preaches

Ichtihad..commonly misnomered as Jihad..which literally means Striving

/Undertaking..Islam preaches 3 forms of Ichtihad..if there is a wrong or

something is not right, the first principle is to right that

wrong..fighting if neccessary; the second is to speak out against

it..campaign..and the third is barring the ability to do the former two..to

repudiate the wrong in your heart (or mind)..

claiming its God's will does not hold brief in my opinion..was Hitler's

genocide or the massacres in Rwanda God's will or are we not suppose to

repudiate and denounce such?..

our fatalism and our masslah..now practically the ability to put up with

everything is just a way not to have to fight..mentally, physically or

otherwise anything or for anything..

Our form of Beggary is unique..Islam actively discourages Begging but

encourages assisting the less fortunate..in individual capacity..to be able

to assist..you have to do better i suppose..here it is prostitution of

poverty, disability, or even a sheer business..if a beggar at the steps of

the Kairaba Supermarket nets tax-free D50- 60 a day,,that is about

D1500-1800 a month..that is the income of a middle -level civil servant in

The Gambia..NOT BAD BUSINESS with ZERO OVERHEAD etc..and our dominantly

muslim society's way of easing (sometimes) our collective

social conscience, its like the buying of penance that in the middle ages

the reformers of Christianity had to fight.

I will also contend that our new form of 'psuedo-colonial' governments are

partly responsible for the lack of appreciation of 'practical'

productivity..the peasant farmers who had to be hit with a HUT TAX to

induce them into this western cash economies..never relied on anyone but

their selves..they produced to their ability and prospered or stayed poor

as dictated by their selves..there were poor and wealthy farmers..the

induction to pay a HUT TAX in POUNDS then, required them to grow something

that sold..not necessary what they required or thought they needed..hence

cash crops..groundnuts, cocoa etc..with Independence and I contend again, a

very have-developed democratic idea and practice..the buying of votes

through pandering or economic trade-offs like new projects, free this and

free that and the POLITICS of PROMISES..weakened self-reliance and

productivity..in The Gambia..its is sing song..we need this..we need

that.from Govt., from Donors, NGOs,

etc..its GIVE,GIVE, GIVE..

How do we change this? Reality..this is not sustainable and is already

changing..external factors include so-called DONOR FATIGUE, change in the

GOVERNING CLASS..it is common knowledge that 70-80% of AID funding is

repatriated or stays in the DONOR country mostly in the form of

EXPERTS/CONSULTANTS etc..if we change the CURRENT Terms of Reference..we

will feel the PINCH in the short term as we already have..in the

Reagan/Thatchers 80s and currently as RIGHT and RIGHT OF CENTER GOVT.s

prevail in the WEST..this has forced a lot of CHANGES..actually

PRODUCTIVITY which declined shortly after the INDEPENDENCE YEARS has

started GROWING in subsaharan Africa...reforming our Internal Mechanisms

will liberate our POTENTIAL..

I will break off for now..but THANKS for a GREAT PIECE, FRANCIS

pmj

----------

> From: Francis Njie <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)

> Date: Saturday, August 09, 1997 10:04 AM

>

> I would go further and claim that the necessary understanding of the

> necessity of productivity is lacking in the Gambia (and probably in most

of

> sub-Saharan Africa for that matter). The necessary appreciation of the

> principle (and natural fact) that you cannot get something for nothing is

> hindered by, among other things, the convenient interpretation of

> resource-hardships as God's doing-- "N'dogal i yaalla la" (i.e. "It's

God's

> wish/doing"), "God will provide", etc, are beliefs that are rather

> ingrained in Gambian culture. This makes for an unclear idea of where

> wealth/money/development comes from.

>

> How do we change such fatalism and its undesirable effect on Gambian

> productivity? I don't think there is even a decent chance, culture being

as

> nebulous as it is, that this can be changed in the conceivable future.

> However, it is clear that this fundamental change does not have to take

> place in the general populace for the Gambian economy to be more

efficient.

> If the ruling class succeeds in tilting the terms for reward (from

nepotism

> to productivity/meritocracy, if you will), the average Gambian will have

to

> comply with these terms whether or not his/her understanding of

> productivity is sound. This is the case in the United States. Although

the

> average American's understanding of productivity or its necessity is

> arguably minimal, his/her appreciation of the practical necessity of

> productivity in his/her life is clear-- The average American knows that

> he/she has to produce to, well, survive...

>

> - Francis

> PS: The convenient use of religion and God to explain reality also

pervades

> our political culture. Our leadership gets off easy with statements like

> "Tedu yaalla a len fa tajj" (i.e. "God has his reasons for putting them

in

> power"). In short, the capacity of the individual to plot the course of

> his/her life is not fully realized/appreciated (which would explain why

> democracy is not fully realized in sub-Saharan Africa). Hence, the

> outrageous freedom enjoyed by our leadership to run amuck and clown as

they

> wish.

>

>



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 80

************************* Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 15:14:40 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LA LAMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970808141440.0071bdbc@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA-LA................... It's gone way over thepoint. Let's take a break and at least be INTELLECTUALS a little. You wan'tgo home - fine, you can't or don't want to go home - fine, but if someoneSUGGEST it to you, no need being personal. Different people (even in our ownselves) mention it under different circumstances but we don't get that far.Youssou Ndour mentioned it in his "bitimrewe", we all dance our breaths outto this form of LA "LA LA LA LA...." We all know everyone has his/her ownsituation, and the word of returning home, when mentioned is just in thecontext of voluntary action.We could deal with this topic positively like how can we make theauthorities be aware that their are a lot of us (a useful resource Gambia isloosing) out there who really wan't to go home but due to variouscircumstances (which could eventually be taken up) many are caught up in themidst of "no man's land". The importance of this common problem (both toindividuals and Gambia itself) should be approached as an issue of nationalpriority. This may raise the authorities' will to establish a"coming-back-home program" that will encourage many to take some steps.As I understand from Momomdou Camara, FOROYAA (and may be even thePresident's Office) has an awareness of gambia-l, so if we push thisparticular button right it may become a politically oriented issue ratherthan a mere LA-LA-LA......A final word, respect for one another is what makes Gambians one big family.So as Bass, Pa Musa, Andrea, Ancha... and many others have just said, PLEASENO NAME CALLING OR LABELING.Take the weekend to cool down a little - Have a nice WEEKEND y'all.PEACE!::::::)))))))))))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 9:18:32 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: RE: unity for the good of GambiaMessage-ID: < TFSHJIMS@nusacc.org Pa Jallow,That case is now settledThanks and Shalom tooHg-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 9:04 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: unity for the good of Gambia<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------This is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Brother Ghanim,whether Torstein is a jewish name or musa is an arabic or negro name hasnorelevance to our discourse..you started out so well above the frayso please do not let the ugly head of bigotry rear its head..please letusnot indulge init..and for the record..i think Torstein Grotnes is pure nordicaryan...nojust kidding..despite the vehemence folks..some good honest discoursecamethrough..let us keep it cool.Bass ...I admire the way you have kept cool all through..and LizFatti..La-La has evolved into a super debate..la-la-lashalom oops salaam..jamaa jamm..it is all the same ....peacepmj----------------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 9:26:54 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: latir@earthlink.net, Subject: RE: Debating Skills Le?Message-ID: < TFSHMETM@nusacc.org AgreedHabib-----Original Message-----From: latir@earthlink.net Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 9:06 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Debating Skills Le?<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------LAURA T RADER wrote:> I have been following the arguements that were generated from Torstein> Grotnes' letter involving Gambians returning home. In the southern> US we have a phrase for this. It's called stirring up the hornets'> nest.[...]> For our List, let's put all of our ideas down. Keep the> negativity to a repectful minimum. Don't be so critical> of your neighbor's ideas. And don't be afraid to mention an idea,> either. Development depends on our open minds (hearts) and a forum> to express ideas. That's what this whole list is about, right?> Now that I've bored everyone to tears... I'll close.> Have a good night.Here, here! Well said.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 15:36:51 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970808143651.00709ab4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Mr. A S Janneh! Perfectly said (both the "yuppie" and "go-home" issues - Myexact sentiments.Thanks and nice Weekend.Abdou OujimaiAt 08:46 08/08/97 -0400, you wrote:>Gambia-L:>A brief visit to any major American city would paint a similar picture to>what Tornstein saw in The Gambia; gross inequities between different segments>of the society. It's not unusual to find homeless and hungry people in US>cities that also harbour millionaires and, even, billionaires. Perhaps a key>difference may be that we (The Gambia) have the "affluence of the [very] few,>and the misery of the many.">On another note, why get offended by a call to return home? Afterall, no one>is offering a free ticket yet! Staying engaged in Gambian affairs is a>collective responsibility, but the decision to return is an individual one.> I assume each of us would arrive at that decision after carefully assessing>many factors: family responsibilities both in The Gambia and abroad, the>political situation in The Gambia, the bureaucratic culture, and so on.>I decided to return after a decade in the USA, giving up my teaching position>at the University of Tennessee in 1993. I was in such a hurry to return to>The Gambia that I completed my programs (BA, MA, PhD) in seven years. But>after an eight month stint (at External Affairs & MDI), I gave up and>returned to the US. Others have stayed despite the seemingly insurmountable>obstacles; again, an individual matter. So, lighten up and keep the>discourse civil.>Salaam!>Amadou Scattred Janneh>BTW, the "79-year old" contributor happens to be my younger brother!------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 10:02:00 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: <199708081402.KAA15924@aspen>Content-Type: text> This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > ( tgr@commit.gm > --------------------> When I go to supermarkets on Kairaba to buy some food I am approached by> beggars, cripples,> and other fragile parts of the society asking me for some few Dalasis.> This is the rule where ever there is a supermarket/bank etc.> Parked beside these people are nice, shiny expensive Mercedes'.> Inside the air-conditioned car, sits nice, perfectly dressed ladies and> gents behind dark sunglasses,> it shines from the gold rings on their fingers and they have deep> conversations on their expensive cellulars.> Nobody from the fragile groups I mentioned seems to hang around these cars,> instead they wave to> me and try to greet me friendly hoping for a Dalasi.> Now this is for me a gross picture.> I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how people> can display this kind of> wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making the> money in.> Yours,> Torstein> CommitTorstein, thats sounds really more like it. Its no doubt a shame!Malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 16:08:09 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet BylawsMessage-ID: < 33EB2849.BC3@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLatir,first of all thanks for re-posting Numkundas Mail from June, which Iactually missed and sorry for the delay of my reply. In that mail Ifound, however no sign that other areas than bringing the Observeronline were targeted by the group and that was the reason for myinquiry. I understand that you planned to widen the field of action,such that further activities can be easily implemented.With decentralization in my mind, I would like to suggest that we don'tblow up the organisational structure of the list, but work in smallteams which concentrate on different tasks plus one finance board.The tasks you listed:1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and othermedia.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.THATS THE PURPOSE OF THE LIST, ANYWAY3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to the GambiaSEE ABOVE; THATS ALREADY DONE BY GAMBIA-L AND ITS RUNNERS (WHO ARE ALL?MEMBERS OF GAMBIANET; I GUESS)4. Promote matters related to the Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.SEE ABOVE, ALREADY PERFORMED BY GAMBIA_l5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.THATS WHAT THE EDUCATION COMITEE IS ABOUT - ADMITTEDLY SLOWLY BUT ON ITSWAY, dont worry, Abdou and others ;-)6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.????7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political group orparty in The Gambia and abroad.RELIGOUSLY NOT AFFILIATED?Can you see, why I am still a bit confused? Most of the tasks ofGambiaNet are already performed by Gambia_L, which indicates that atransformation of the latter is underway, another task has already beenaddressed by other people.I'm sure we're going to solve this, thanks a lot for your efforts, youguys have been incredibly busy.Happy weekend to all of you,Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 10:17:00 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < 970808101438_1384524887@emout15.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-08-08 08:47:42 EDT, Amadou Janneh wrote:<< Gambia-L:I decided to return after a decade in the USA, giving up my teachingpositionat the University of Tennessee in 1993.... But after an eight month stint(at External Affairs & MDI), I gave up and returned to the US. Others havestayed despite the seemingly insurmountable obstacles; again, an individualmatter.>>Well, said Doc!....this is exactly what I meant in my message. Some of ushave already been there and experienced the life style. The truth is, he whowants to go back home will eventually do so with pleasure. However, thechoice should be his alone and must be made wisely.Like I said before, abroad are many Gambian professionals (Doctors,Engineers, Lawyers, entrepreneurs... etc) like youself who want nothing morethan to be part of the Gambia.What necessary steps should we take to address such an issue??-Sal------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 10:20:25 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia travel site (fwd)Message-ID: < 970808102019_-1774423846@emout03.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-08-07 18:37:27 EDT, you wrote:< Visit our site @ www.spectortravel.com >>Thanks for the info...Ms. Njie....their deals seem competitive.-Sal------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 15:23:24 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A Gambian National LanguageMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970808151754.18896F-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOmar,I think I understand your position. Therefore, there is noneed to reply. You may of course do so if you feel that youmust. Have a nice weekend, and good luck with your dessertation.MomodouOnThu, 7 Aug 1997, O BALDEH wrote:> Les Momodous (Sidibeh, Njie and in particular Camara),> I will give you as much replies as possible. Presently I am busy> completing my dissertation and when I am finished be sure the Verb, Noun,> someadjectives and just a handful of adverbs, decorated with few> pounctuation marks will say to you jaama ngen fanaa.> Susan, gracias for the inforpeche.> In the meantime, Camara manso na da sa!> Ciao; gambiankol buka kumbo......> Omar Baldeh> On Thu, 7 Aug 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> > Gambia-l,> > I would like to recommend " BLACK AFRICA: The Economic and> > Cultural Basis for a Federated State." By Cheikh Anta Diop, to any> > one interested in how linguistic unification is possible.> >> > I sent a personal message to Mr. Baldeh asking him if he thinks that> > the great Cheikh Anta Diop thought like a European and I am> > still waiting for his answer.> >> > On 1 Aug 97 at 15:02, O BALDEH wrote:> > > MOMODOU you are in Europe but you are not a> > >EUROPEAN. So when you are asked about our national language you> > >should go back to the african context and answer the question do not> > >answer it while thinking in the european way!> >> > Mr. Baldeh, Cheikh Anta Diop even went further to demonstrate that> > ..."in due time it will be possible appropriately to choose one of> > the major African tongues and promote it to the level of sole> > governmental and cultural language for the entire continent..."> >> > He further mentions ".. The choice of such a language will have to be> > made by a competent interterritorial commission imbued with deep> > patriotic feeling foreswearing any hidden chauvinism.."> >> > He also talked about the choice of Language on a Local scale in the> > Framework of a given Territory.> >> > As I said before, I am not a linguist but one who is curios.> >> > I don't agree with those who argue that we in Gambia have English as> > the official language and should stick to that because it is spoken> > world wide. Do we need to communicate here in English if we had one> > of our "national languages" as the Gambian National language?> >> >> > Susan, thanks for explaining to Mr. Baldeh the meaning of "Peace> > corps".> >> > Momodou Camara> >> >> >> > *******************************************************> > http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara > >> > **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> > possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 12:40:48 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: FW: story for the dayMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D300000000000152DD09@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainThe Animal School-----------------------------------------------------------------A group of animals got together in the forest one day anddecided to start a school. There was a rabbit, a bird, asquirrel, a fish, and an eel. They formed a board of educationand tried to create a curriculum. The rabbit insisted thatburrowing in the ground be in the curriculum. The fish insistedon swimming. The squirrel insisted that perpendicular treeclimbing be included, and the bird wanted flying.They put all these courses together and wrote a curriculumguide.Then they insisted that all of the animals take all of thesubjects.Although the rabbit was getting an A in burrowing, perpendiculartree climbing was a real problem for him; he kept falling overbackwards. Pretty soon he became brain damaged from these falls,and he couldn't burrow well any more. He found that instead ofmaking an A in burrowing, he was making a C. And, of course, healways made an F in perpendicular climbing.The bird was really beautiful at flying, but when it came toburrowing in the ground, he couldn't do it so well. He keptbreaking his beak and wings. Pretty soon he was making a C inflying as well as an F in burrowing. And he had a very bad timewith perpendicular tree climbing.The squirrel was terrific at perpendicular tree climbing, butwas so afraid of the water that he failed swimming altogether.The fish was easily the best in swimming class, but he wouldn'tget out of the water to come to any of the other classes.The valedictorian of the class was a mentally retarded eel whodid everything in a halfway fashion. But the teachers were happybecause everybody was taking all the subjects in theirbroad-based educational curriculum.(From Everything You've Heard is Wrong by Tony Campolo, Dallas:Word, 1992, pg.130)Have you ever felt like the animals in that school? Have youever been in a situation where you are supposed to do things that youare not equipped to do?------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 14:06:45 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < 33EB6035.7B170204@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTorstein Grotnes wrote:> When I go to supermarkets on Kairaba to buy some food I am approached by> beggars, cripples,> and other fragile parts of the society asking me for some few Dalasis.> This is the rule where ever there is a supermarket/bank etc.> Parked beside these people are nice, shiny expensive Mercedes'.> Inside the air-conditioned car, sits nice, perfectly dressed ladies and> gents behind dark sunglasses,> it shines from the gold rings on their fingers and they have deep> conversations on their expensive cellulars.> Nobody from the fragile groups I mentioned seems to hang around these cars,> instead they wave to> me and try to greet me friendly hoping for a Dalasi.> Now this is for me a gross picture.> I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how people> can display this kind of> wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making the> money in.I'm not sure I get the point here. I you suggesting altruism here orare you upset because these people approach you instead of the Gambians?For the latter, I can tell you that they probably believe that you aresome happy go lucky, tourist perhaps, and probably much wealthier(probably true) than the others you mentioned who are probably livingbeyond their means anyway.In my own informal survey, I have found that amongst most of ourneighbours, you will find that Gambians display their wealth the least.You will also find that Gambians are quite generous, I believe at timestoo generous. I am sure we can all think of friends or family memberswho have seen their generosity get the better of them.When I was younger and found myself in the situation you mentioned, Iwould take out a dalasi coin and give it to the first one to approachme. Others would soon follow and I would say in Wollof that I have nomore. I would then turn to whomever I was with and say in English,"Next time don't vote for Jawara and maybe your government will do whatit's supposed to."The point is that if there should be blame here it should really go tothe government. Last year they spent over 15 million dalasi to build anunstable monument, funds that could have gone a long way to help thesepoor invalid mendicants.Of course this reasoning is over simplified but rather than blame thepeople for the lifestyle they live, which truly speaking is not all thatexcessive, we should look to what the government is doing or can do tobring about more equity.One of the solutions that would go along way is the raising of incometax. I'm not advocating raising income tax rates at this point but thegovernment should strengthen its mechanism for collecting tax.Think about all those who rent houses or own taxis. How many of them doyou think actually pay taxes on the income they receive there? Thenagain, have you ever tried paying income tax voluntarily? I have andit's no small feat. It's no wonder that when these commissions go afterallegedly scrupulous individuals and nothing substantial is found,income tax evasion is the last resort. It always works because mostpeople with assets that yield income are probably income tax evaders.It goes without saying that this potential tax revenue could go towardsall sorts of efforts to alleviate the poverty you speak of instead ofhelping to pay for the cell phones and the Benz automobiles that troubleyou so.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 14:09:37 EST5EDTFrom: "LAURA T RADER" < LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 1B59B6900A5@owl.forestry.uga.edu And the hits just keep on coming...Did I say debating skills le? Maybe it should have been manners le?By the way, Jainaba, since you want to put everyone in their properlylabeled box, I am also a blond. I'm about 5'5" and have blue eyes.Does that help you to label me properly? I just want to make sure.Maybe I should have included that in my introduction to the List.I apologize for the out of bounds commentary. Had IJainaba's personal address I wouldn't have bothered anyoneelse with this type of talk. But... at least I didn't callnames.Everyone have a good weekend.Laura> Ancha,> There is no reason for waiting.....the meaning can easily be infered> from the context of his message. Remember, we are all adults and hence> can read between the lines.> If the Blond one cannot handle driving a pick-up truck beside a brother> in a mercedes, that's his headache!!!! I can't understand why he thinks> he is doing Gambians a favour....a mere ISP:-)> Oh well, I think it's time I move on.> Best wishes,> Jainaba.> >I think we should allow Torstein to tell us what he means> >by "yuppie" before people start dissing him. Or to allow him to> >elaborate, and maybe we can find out the tone in which he said the> word.> >All these details count. Let's try and comunicate, not miscommunicate.> > Ancha.> ______________________________________________________> Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:04:02 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < 01BCA43F.D9CFCB20@ddav.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA43F.D9D8F2E0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA43F.D9D8F2E0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNow this is for me a gross picture.I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how =peoplecan display this kind of=20wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making =themoney in.=20Yours,TorsteinCommitIt has a Name:it is Calousness and a total lack of compassion.That is =what it is.It is a symptom of the black person who is in that =no-mans-land that exists between the Humane African culture and the =Humanist western tradition.He has already left the former behind and =will apparently never grasp the essence of the latter.Maybe Franz =Fanon's writing should be obligatory to every Gambian school child from =now on.Regards Bassss!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 0:59To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian Businesses=20This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu >=20> What exactly do you mean by your statement "some new Gambian yuppies"?I come from a social democratic country and I am influenced by this.Norwegians tend to dislike showcasing and unnecessary display of wealth.We had a couple of booming years in the late 80ties when everybody couldloan money for nothing and nobody seemed to think about tomorrow.The trend for these young and careless boys and girls (yuppies) was todrive nice cars , have=20long "important" discussions on their fancy cellulars, and just =generallyspend a lot of money.What happened at the end of the day was that banks were going bankrupt, =andtheordinary taxpayer/moneysaver had to take the loss.A loss of several Billion NKr(~1-2 Billion US$?!?).=20In Norway, most people have houses and cars and a steady income, so theshowcasingwent on without to much noise, people did not care to much(until the =billcame of course!)--------------------When I go to supermarkets on Kairaba to buy some food I am approached bybeggars, cripples,and other fragile parts of the society asking me for some few Dalasis.This is the rule where ever there is a supermarket/bank etc.Parked beside these people are nice, shiny expensive Mercedes'.Inside the air-conditioned car, sits nice, perfectly dressed ladies andgents behind dark sunglasses,=20it shines from the gold rings on their fingers and they have deepconversations on their expensive cellulars.Nobody from the fragile groups I mentioned seems to hang around these =cars,instead they wave tome and try to greet me friendly hoping for a Dalasi.Now this is for me a gross picture.I do not say that everybody is a "yuppie" but I tend to wonder how =peoplecan display this kind of=20wealth when there is so much suffering in the country they are making =themoney in.=20Yours,TorsteinCommit=20=20Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 03:33:17 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Encourage Young Gambian BusinessesMessage-ID: < 199708081829.DAA20125@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIBass,You are hitting the nail right on the head. 'Keep up the good workdown there'.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 22:03:29 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 01BCA446.EA8FF460@ddav.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA446.EA991C20"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA446.EA991C20Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Grotnes and the Shadow List!The unfortunate Racial comment made by Habib deserves our strongest =condemnation! It was as outrageous as it was unacceptable.But now that =he has appologized,we must leave it at that and continue to debate =whether this Talking Shop should go to the Gambia and translate some of =its big talks into action!And keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 17:06To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: People are People=20Let us close this case now .It just an expression .Lord Luggard was one of the British Colonialist =that made the division of Africa as a strategy to split tribes and =20families into different countries and regions in order to CONTROL them. ==20In Gambia we have a similar case. Some villages in Gambia have their =20markets in Senegal and the school in Gambia although they are the same =tribe , family etc.(Casamance is a good example) Almost all are Jolas =but =20the French and the British artificially divided it to give them separate ==20identities.!!That was what I meant. Lord (laugh) Luggard used agents from Europe and ==20sadly even the Africans to accomplish his mission.But the point is well taken and let us proceed forgetting this .Basss please mediate.hg-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 5:31 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: People are People<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>-------------------------------------------------------------------------=- =20--This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > From: hghanim@nusacc.org > Dave> That is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarks =20that=20> creates disunity amongst us.> We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonial ==20=20> days in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tactics ==20=20> similar to Torstein words and actions.> Peace> hg--------------> >By the way> >Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?> >Let's smell the coffee and wake up> Peace> hgDue to the 1 hour delay of e-mail messages(and time zones!)(and a heavyworkload...), I am not able to answer as quickly to Gambia-L mails as =20someof you, so I must apology for delayed answers.Mr. hg.You are actually giving me to much credit here.I am a quite ignorant Norwegian at the age of 28, and The Gambia is thefirst country I have been in in Africa.I am not considering myself an intellectual, even less a highly educatedperson (No university!).I do not even know who Lord Luggard is!?It is new to me that people from Gambia(Africa?) has a problem with =20peopleof Jewish decent, I thoughtthis thing of disliking people unlike yourself was a "white man's =20curse"?!As my brother Jorn comments if the silly idea of a "Jewish worldconspiracy" that never seems to fade in US/UK/Europeactually is gaining ground among Africans, then that would maybe be theclosest thing "white man" have come to puttingpeople up against each other these days?!?!When it comes to me(if there is any interest):My name is Torstein meaning "Tor"(the Norse thundergod) and "stein" =20meaningrock.It is one of the old Norse Viking names I believe, and I kind of like =it.When it comes to my decent I really don't know, I think I can trace myNorwegian (European) decent back toas long as the plague that killed most of Europe.When I see myself in the mirror I see; blond, half curly hair(my motherspride), gray eyes, a heavy body,white skin(light brown thanks to the Gambian sun!), and I really need ashave.When bumsters approach me they try to speak German to me, so I guess I =amlike the average "eurotrash" type.Hope this satisfies anybody's personal interest in me ;-)Takk for oppmerksomheten,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 15:34:45 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LAMessage-ID: < 199708081934.PAA09473@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Dear List Members:> By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains are very> poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?> Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!> Liz Stewart FattiLiz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I willthrow in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert inAgriculture.Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that weas a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should findways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is nomore than playing lotery with your school lunch.Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we arewould be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past andpresent to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularlyin the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts tolineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 'sdependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler thanthat). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That isour farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. Theproblem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over theyears, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce earlymaturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. Thatarguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Ourproblem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots ofequipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to startexport oriented production systems. Often these are very successful(at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do isgiving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming communitythe opportunity to break way from their their productive system. Insteadthey become convinced that the only way they can do better is to useequipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmentalimplication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it becausehe was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficientfarmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical placefor our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,insects to people and government) better off if this bigtime farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in theDivision) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb producefrom our many women who wake up every morning from far away palceslike Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.May be its one way to start coorporateGambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union inthis scene.What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to dojust that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for thesale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or evenIran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold intheir market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will giveup food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now becausethey are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little ofthis and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course theLOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserveproduce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustratingto see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions fromKiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet itwould be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologiesthat will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of thatonce everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case ina similar case -eggs from England.Too much to say already!Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 15:42:02 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < TFSMKGIS@nusacc.org Thanks BasssAll I did was ask a question because of the offensive term used Torstien"Yuppies" (which I thought he meant rich Gambians) . But now that all ofus have clarified our statements I agree to forget and get into anotherchapter.Again my apologies to all out who may have taken it out of bounds. And toTorstien also.hg-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:14 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are People<< File: FILE0001.ATT >> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Mr.Grotnes and the Shadow List!The unfortunate Racial comment made by Habib deserves our strongestcondemnation! It was as outrageous as it was unacceptable.But now that hehasappologized,we must leave it at that and continue to debatewhether this Talking Shop should go to the Gambia and translate some ofitsbig talks into action!And keep up the good work down there!Regards Basss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 08 ____{, 1997 17:06To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: People are PeopleLet us close this case now .It just an expression .Lord Luggard was one of the British Colonialistthat made the division of Africa as a strategy to split tribes andfamilies into different countries and regions in order to CONTROL them.In Gambia we have a similar case. Some villages in Gambia have theirmarkets in Senegal and the school in Gambia although they are the sametribe , family etc.(Casamance is a good example) Almost all are Jolas butthe French and the British artificially divided it to give them separateidentities.!!That was what I meant. Lord (laugh) Luggard used agents from Europe andsadly even the Africans to accomplish his mission.But the point is well taken and let us proceed forgetting this .Basss please mediate.hg-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: Thursday, August 07, 1997 5:31 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: People are People<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------This is forwarded from "Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm > From: hghanim@nusacc.org > Dave> That is not a problem . What is a problem is the derogatory remarksthat> creates disunity amongst us.> We should not forget the old Lord Luggard 's rule during the colonial> days in Nigeria -divide and rule- with the help of some agents tactics> similar to Torstein words and actions.> Peace> hg--------------> >By the way> >Is the name Torstien a Jewish name?> >Let's smell the coffee and wake up> Peace> hgDue to the 1 hour delay of e-mail messages(and time zones!)(and a heavyworkload...), I am not able to answer as quickly to Gambia-L mails assomeof you, so I must apology for delayed answers.Mr. hg.You are actually giving me to much credit here.I am a quite ignorant Norwegian at the age of 28, and The Gambia is thefirst country I have been in in Africa.I am not considering myself an intellectual, even less a highly educatedperson (No university!).I do not even know who Lord Luggard is!?It is new to me that people from Gambia(Africa?) has a problem withpeopleof Jewish decent, I thoughtthis thing of disliking people unlike yourself was a "white man'scurse"?!As my brother Jorn comments if the silly idea of a "Jewish worldconspiracy" that never seems to fade in US/UK/Europeactually is gaining ground among Africans, then that would maybe be theclosest thing "white man" have come to puttingpeople up against each other these days?!?!When it comes to me(if there is any interest):My name is Torstein meaning "Tor"(the Norse thundergod) and "stein"meaningrock.It is one of the old Norse Viking names I believe, and I kind of like it.When it comes to my decent I really don't know, I think I can trace myNorwegian (European) decent back toas long as the plague that killed most of Europe.When I see myself in the mirror I see; blond, half curly hair(my motherspride), gray eyes, a heavy body,white skin(light brown thanks to the Gambian sun!), and I really need ashave.When bumsters approach me they try to speak German to me, so I guess I amlike the average "eurotrash" type.Hope this satisfies anybody's personal interest in me ;-)Takk for oppmerksomheten,TorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 10:10:29 -0700From: "m.gassama" < m.gassama@swipnet.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: < 33EB5305.D0D@swipnet.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi!Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama, USA whereI did my B.A. I am currently doing my Masters dissertation on equalemployment opportunities for immigrants in Sweden.I am generally knownby my middle name- Buharry.I don=B4t know if this introduction is sufficient but I am really =having a hard time trying to figure out what to include. If it isinsufficient, I would be more than willing to answer any questions.Thanks.Momodou Buharry Gassama.------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:08:34 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: msjaiteh@mtu.edu, Subject: RE: LA LA LA LA LAMessage-ID: < TFSMTHVU@nusacc.org Mr. JaitehYou hit it right on the nose.About ten years ago The UNDP and Dept of agriculture started a jointproject for women's vegetable gardening in the Kombo St Mary's area. Iwas part of the team that helped in digging the water wells.We have excellent ground water which is not too deep. We can easily getmore water by digging more wells to irrigate even groundnut farms. It maybe expensive initially but it definitely pays in the long run and stopsthe total dependency on the rains. I have personal experience in this soI speak with some documented records to prove the feasibility of thisidea.Habib-----Original Message-----From: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 3:34 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: LA LA LA LA LA<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------> Dear List Members:> By the way, speaking of important topics, I hear that the rains arevery> poor this year. At least, so far. What can be done to help this?> Long Live and Peace to The GAmbia!> Liz Stewart FattiLiz this is a very important issue that needs our attention. I willthrow in my few bututs but first I must declare that I am no expert inAgriculture.Nevertheless I will stick my neck (perhaps foolishly) to say that weas a nation living in a situation as the case in the Sahel, should findways to stop relying on rains to feed ourselves. The situation is nomore than playing lotery with your school lunch.Please do not get me wrong! I am by no means saying that we arewould be hte first to acknowledge some brave efforts both past andpresent to reduce our depeendecy on single crop systems.Hoewver many such efforts in my opion are a little bit misdirected.We heard of Diversification in agriculture but to many (particularlyin the Government) it meant diversifying crops -change from peanuts tolineseed, maize or other. In short it meant reducing the country 'sdependency on peanuts as cash crop earner (well less simpler thanthat). It fell short of dealing with the fundamental problem. That isour farming system's complete reliance on the rains to survive. Theproblem with rains is that not only has the period shortened over theyears, the intensity and consistency had also reduced.Some people are still of the opinion that if we can introduce earlymaturing varieties we will maintain or increase production. Thatarguement is true if the rains will always be there when we plant. Ourproblem is that we can never tell whether the rains will fail or not.Also you see private commercial farms from outside bringing in lots ofequipment and at times cutting the little forest lands we have to startexport oriented production systems. Often these are very successful(at least in generating revenue for the state). What it does not do isgiving the poor farmers who make up 99.999% of our farming communitythe opportunity to break way from their their productive system. Insteadthey become convinced that the only way they can do better is to useequipment, and facilities like the big-time farmer. The environmentalimplication of that is one I would not like to touch on now.What many of us do not see is that the big time farmer made it becausehe was able to sell his produce in a market place at good price.Perhaps he would have been the most unproductive and inefficientfarmer if his produce went to BrikamaBa (just another typical placefor our local produce). And I am sure the country (from the birds,insects to people and government) better off if this bigtime farmer did not cut down (the only prime forest area in theDivision) to start his farm but instead find a way to absorb producefrom our many women who wake up every morning from far away palceslike Foni Bondali to make it to Banjul by 6 AM everyday.May be its one way to start coorporateGambia. I must caution that we do not need Gambia Cooperative Union inthis scene.What do the Government do if this big-time farmers do not want to dojust that? Well the government must try and negotiate or trade for thesale of these products. There is nothing better the EU or US or evenIran or Libya can do for us than allow pepper grown in Baddibu;mangoes from Kombo or even onion or cabbage from Wuli to be sold intheir market (directly or indirectly). I am sure many Gambians will giveup food aid for that one. Many Gambians are not starving now becausethey are able to sell even though with great difficulties a little ofthis and a little of that to neighboring Senegal. And of course theLOOMO (communinal markets) have helped greatly.Another area the government could do is to help farmers preserveproduce before it gets to the market. It is no doubt frustratingto see onions from Holland in Fulladu when we cannot see onions fromKiang in Nuimi. Reasons dealers say they rot too quickly. I bet itwould be cheaper in the long run to import or research technologiesthat will preserve Gambian onion than to import onions Europe.Please do not say its protectionism. Competion will take care of thatonce everyone meets the standards set by the buyer. So is the case ina similar case -eggs from England.Too much to say already!Thanks for reading and have a nice weekend.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:13:11 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: m.gassama@swipnet.se, Subject: RE: introductionMessage-ID: < TFSMUWVE@nusacc.org WelcomeHabib-----Original Message-----From: m.gassama@swipnet.se Sent: Friday, August 08, 1997 4:09 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introduction<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Hi!Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama, USA whereI did my B.A. I am currently doing my Masters dissertation on equalemployment opportunities for immigrants in Sweden.I am generally knownby my middle name- Buharry.I don_t know if this introduction is sufficient but I am reallyhaving a hard time trying to figure out what to include. If it isinsufficient, I would be more than willing to answer any questions.Thanks.Momodou Buharry Gassama.------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 16:49:19 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < 9708082049.AA42196@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBuharry wrote:> Hi!> Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)> residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabamaerrrrr.....do you mean Tuscaloosa...and Stillman College???Well, if this isn't a small world then I don't know what is. Tom, Ihaven't seen you since you left Atlanta some years back. How the hell areyou?WhaZ'UP man???Send me e-mail at my private address below and a BIG welcome to GL.Welcome to all new members too!And to my cousin SAL, I say....keep it light, my man :=)))).Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct EngineerHayes MicroComputer ProductsNorcross, GA 30092==============================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 14:57:17From: conteh@usa.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: My thoughts on different mailsMessage-ID: < ww02-BHHu6R2331@netaddress.usa.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI work in a restaurant and I don't have a computer so the only timei read mail is when i visit my friend. I was very suprised to see somuch interesting mail. I will now respond to some of what i am reading.I do not think that this man should be telling us to go home. Hedoes not know how difficult life can be when you are not a foriegner andstrugling. In Brikama i had my own shop but for years i was not makingenough money. Now i work in a kitchen for 3 weeks and i already sentmoney home.I also agree that in gambia people do not show their money. If yougo to Freetown or Lagos or even Accra you will see nicer houses andbetter cars. In gambia some people have plenty money but they live in smallhouses and drive second hand cars even if they are Mercedes Benz. Alsoin Dakar you will see many more beegars at the street corners.One woman asked about oil in gambia. is that true? gambia needsthat money because times are very hard now.Also when is there going to be an onserver web page? if i have tojoin gambianet i will join because 20 dollars is a good price. i don'tthink everyone in the gambia internet can join though so i think itshould be seperate. also can someone explain the education committees? dothey give scholarships?well thanks for all the good mailmino------------------------------Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 00:10:23 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: introductionMessage-ID: < 01BCA458.A4E3C880@diip.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BCA458.A4F49160"------ =_NextPart_000_01BCA458.A4F49160Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableIts enough! You are most WELCOME to the Bantabaa,so take your seat.Regards Basss!----------From: m.gassama[SMTP: m.gassama@swipnet.se Sent: 08 =D4=DA=C8=C7=E4, 1997 20:10To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: introductionHi!Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama, USA whereI did my B.A. I am currently doing my Masters dissertation on equalemployment opportunities for immigrants in Sweden.I am generally knownby my middle name- Buharry.I don=B4t know if this introduction is sufficient but I am really=20having a hard time trying to figure out what to include. If it isinsufficient, I would be more than willing to answer any questions.Thanks.Momodou Buharry Gassama.------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 14:10:42 PDTFrom: "Jainaba Diallo" < jai_diallo@hotmail.com To: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu, Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 19970808211043.20093.qmail@hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainLaura,"We" all know that Gambia-l is not a chat line....however, if you wantto include your vital stats etc. in your intro., that's yourprerogative. I don't care whether you are a blond...bla bla bla!!!BTW this is my last posting on this thread!!!!Jainaba.>And the hits just keep on coming...>Did I say debating skills le? Maybe it should have been manners le?>By the way, Jainaba, since you want to put everyone in their properly>labeled box, I am also a blond. I'm about 5'5" and have blue eyes.>Does that help you to label me properly? I just want to make sure.>Maybe I should have included that in my introduction to the List.>I apologize for the out of bounds commentary. Had I>Jainaba's personal address I wouldn't have bothered anyone>else with this type of talk. But... at least I didn't call>names.>Everyone have a good weekend.>Laura______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 17:30:56 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: My thoughts on different mailsMessage-ID: < 199708082130.RAA09798@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> think everyone in the gambia internet can join though so i think it> should be seperate. also can someone explain the education committees? do> they give scholarships?> well thanks for all the good mail> minoMino I do wish that GambiaNet is to the level when it can offer scholarships.The education support program is really just begining and we are at theplanning stage.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 17:39:37 -0400 (EDT)From: Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: introductionMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.94.970808165323.19386A-100000@utkux4.cas.utk.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE=09Wellcome to the "Bantaba."=09=09Maybe my eyes skip something in your introduction, or I did'ntget it too well.=20=09Did you mean to say that you used to reside in Sweden, and now=20residing in Alabama,USA?=09If the original is true, and you don't mine, what makes youmoved from USA to Sweden? Because I'm tired of this country now, and Idon't feel too good about going back to The Gambia at this moment. Thingsare'nt getting better the way I think they should be. That's the anglewith which I'm seeing things down there. Maybe some people are viewingit at a different angle.Mr. CarpenterMan might love that information too, so that he maystop hitting the Veteran nails. Once again wellcome!=09In a hurry!=2E...::::>>>>))))]]]]}}}}||||MOMODOU=09=09=09=09=09=20On Fri, 8 Aug 1997, m.gassama wrote:> Hi!> Thanks for adding me to the list. I am a Gambian (born in Serrekunda)> residing in Stockholm, Sweden. I have also resided in Alabama, USA where> I did my B.A. I am currently doing my Masters dissertation on equal> employment opportunities for immigrants in Sweden.I am generally known> by my middle name- Buharry.> =09I don=B4t know if this introduction is sufficient but I am really=20> having a hard time trying to figure out what to include. If it is> insufficient, I would be more than willing to answer any questions.> Thanks.> =09=09=09=09=09Momodou Buharry Gassama.>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 17:54:57 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet Advisory BoardMessage-ID: < 33EB95B1.A7CF70D7@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear List Members,The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seekingcandidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity ofAdvisory Board Members.Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Boardare as follows:SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD(A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist ofmembers of the Organization appointed by the Board.(B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examineissues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses ofactions available to the Board.If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Boardmember you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From timeto time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help fromprofessionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at handwill be greatly needed.At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those membersof the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for aterm of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimateresponsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish toseek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formallyadopting them and on an impending business contract.The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board mustcome from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors willgrant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membershipfees will be waived.If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have theintention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helpingus by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new excitingcyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and theduties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought bythe Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that anywork with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to yourschedules.If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:Please include a brief account of your professional background that alsoincludes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and yourcurrent country of residence.GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internetbased "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" whoinitially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian basednewspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition aspart of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:"...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaningof section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code topromote through its members the social, cultural, informational andeducational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational andliterary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet andother media.2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and politicaldevelopments in The Gambia.3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions onmatters related to The Gambia.4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or Africancultural heritage.5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambiandiaspora.6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Boardof Directors.7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not rendersupport or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any politicalgroup or party in The Gambia and abroad."Thank you for your kind cooperation.Sincerely,Latir Gheran Downes-ThomasPublic Relations RepresentativeGambiaNet------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 18:14:58 -0400 (EDT)From: Momodou Musa Janneh < mmjanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet Advisory BoardMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.94.970808180516.19386C-100000@utkux4.cas.utk.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISo many many thanks Mr. Latir D-Thomas, what a coincident? Thatguy, Mino, was just enquiring about The GambiaNet. I hope thoseinformation might help him in his search.Thanks!On Fri, 8 Aug 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> Dear List Members,> The GambiaNet Board of Directors wishes to announce that we are seeking> candidates with **legal expertise** to assist us in the capacity of> Advisory Board Members.> Under our draft Bylaws, the definition and duties of the Advisory Board> are as follows:> SECTION (3) ADVISORY BOARD> (A) DEFINED: There shall be an Advisory Board which will consist of> members of the Organization appointed by the Board.> (B) DUTIES: The function of the Advisory Board shall be to examine> issues and questions presented by the Board as to options and courses of> actions available to the Board.> If you are selected by the Board of Directors to be an Advisory Board> member you will be an invaluable member of the organisation. From time> to time issues may arise or questions may be asked and help from> professionals or those with a working knowledge of the issue at hand> will be greatly needed.> At this time, the Board of Directors is seeking to appoint those members> of the list who have legal backgrounds to join the Advisory Board for a> term of one year. Since the Board of Directors has the ultimate> responsibility for the GambiaNet Organisation, initially, we wish to> seek comment from "legal minds" on our draft Bylaws before formally> adopting them and on an impending business contract.> The Bylaws state clearly that the members of the Advisory Board must> come from the Membership of GambiaNet so the Board of Directors will> grant Advisory Board members full membership to GambiaNet and membership> fees will be waived.> If you are someone with a legal background or studying law, and have the> intention of joining GambiaNet, we ask that you kindly consider helping> us by joining this Board and playing a vital role in this new exciting> cyberspace venture! This initial request is for three members and the> duties as stated in the Bylaws are purely advisory. Any help sought by> the Board of Directors will be divided among the members so that any> work with the Organisation will add just a minimal workload to your> schedules.> If you are interested, please send a request to my email address:> Please include a brief account of your professional background that also> includes the number of years in the mentioned profession(s), and your> current country of residence.> GambiaNet, as you may have already been informed, is a non profit,> apolitical membership based organisation registered in Chicago,> Illinois, USA. It was founded by a group of Gambians from the Internet> based "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" who> initially came together to provide a means of putting a Gambian based> newspaper on the Internet for the Gambian Internet community.> That project, called Observer Online, is now coming into fruition as> part of the services to be offered by GambiaNet to its members.> As stated in our draft Bylaws, GambiaNet shall:> "...operate exclusively for not-for-profit purposes within the meaning> of section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code to> promote through its members the social, cultural, informational and> educational interests of the Gambia throughout the world. It shall:> 1. Provide for the dissemination of informational, educational and> literary material from and about the Gambia to the Internet and> other media.> 2. Bring and share information about the social, economic and political> developments in The Gambia.> 3. Provide a forum for exchanging ideas and for discussions on> matters related to The Gambia.> 4. Promote matters related to The Gambia and Gambian or African> cultural heritage.> 5. Raise funds for educational purposes in the Gambia and the Gambian> diaspora.> 6. Include other activities related to Gambia agreed upon by the Board> of Directors.> 7. Operate on a politically impartial basis and shall not render> support or endorsement to, nor shall it denounce, any political> group or party in The Gambia and abroad."> Thank you for your kind cooperation.> Sincerely,> Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas> Public Relations Representative> GambiaNet------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 18:14:48 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9708081706.A9351-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII have to agree with Andrea that trying to read between the lines issomething that could bring a lot of miscommunication. It's something that'sdone if one has some, or any idea, about what another islike. Most people that I've met on this list, I have done so for thefirst time. And I do try to figure out what a person is like by the kind ofmessages they send which isn't very accurate. So I try not to make anyjudgements about people. All I'm saying is that we should giveothers a chance to explainthemselves before we say something. Cause I know that I'ld hate it if Iwas misunderstood, I think we all would.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 19:44:26 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Re: TorstienMessage-ID: < 970808194426_-802611007@emout02.mail.aol.com What does it matter if Torstien is Jewish , this is an open forum for usdisagree to agree, I believe Torstien is merely exhorting those of us withspecial skills to perhaps look into giong home if nothing but to understandthe situation before the endless complaining and criticism of the Gambia. Wemay not agree with each others viewpoint,but let's be civil in our approachafter all we all have Gambia at heart.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Fri, 08 Aug 1997 23:13:33 +0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The GambiaMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19970808231333.006858cc@mail.commit.gm Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"This is forwarded from Torstein Grotnes < tgr@commit.gm A reply to Mr. Mino's mail to Gambia-L.Mr.Mino is absolutely correct.I do not know how it is to really struggle to survive everyday, orto find money to have something to eat that day.I grew up in a protected and well situated middle-class society, andI have never gone to bed on a empty stomach.My intentions has all the time been to see opportunities and be a optimist,and to believe that if you really wanted to do something, it is possible.My father and mother has(tried to)learn me to be critical to my own thoughtsand toshow me how easy it is to be naive or fool yourself.I feel very bad when really struggling people like Mr. Mino tell me I am outof line.Even if I am sitting on a soft feather-pillow going trough life, my naive hopewas/is that I can do some good to this country also despite the fact that weare running acommercial enterprise.As a standing offer I will greet any Gambia-L member or otherwise who cometo The Gambiawith a good idea and fighting spirit, and promise to help and share ourexperiences inThe Gambia with them to the extent that is possible for me.Sincerely,from a foreigner in The GambiaTorsteinCommit------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 21:08:26 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: People are PeopleMessage-ID: < 970808210825_-905369697@emout05.mail.aol.com I'd like to emphasize though, regarding the scenario outside Kairiba Marketdescribed by Torstien, that it is not unique to The Gambia that the richcoexist with the poor like that. It is everywhere in this world...in Europe,South America, the USA, and on and on...that those who get very rich don'twant to give up too much to help the poor.Is it human nature?The idea of taxes if it is used towards health, education and welfare, is agood one although this too is often riddled with difficulies which probablyyou all know, but at least would help the poor somewhat.Kayira, Peace & Long Live The Gambia!Liz Stewart-FAtti------------------------------Date: Fri, 8 Aug 1997 22:46:59 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Monetary/Economic MattersMessage-ID: < 970808224659_-1002950957@emout20.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.202.emout20.mail.aol.com.871094818"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.202.emout20.mail.aol.com.871094818Content-ID: < 0_202_871094819@emout20.mail.aol.com.11761 Content-type: text/plainGambia-l:It may be time we also discuss the implications of The Gambia's possiblemembership in the WAMU (UMOA).Greetings to all!AMADOU--PART.BOUNDARY.0.202.emout20.mail.aol.com.871094818Content-ID: < 0_202_871094819@emout20.mail.aol.com.11762 Content-type: text/plain;name="CFAZONE"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBy Alan Raybould ==0DABIDJAN, Aug 6 (Reuter) - As Europe agonises over its planned single curr=ency, African countries in the Franc Zone are watching anxiously, hoping=the turbulence does not spell the end of the CFA franc, the currency th=ey have shared for 50 years. ==0DThe CFA franc is a rare specimen -- an African currency that is converti=ble, despite being the money of some of the poorest states on Earth, than=ks to a French Treasury guarantee. ==0DIt is used by Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, C=had, the Comoros, Congo, Spanish-speaking Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Ivory=Coast, Mali, Niger, Senegal and Togo. The former Portuguese colony Guine=a-Bissau joined the club this month. ==0DIn theory, the CFA franc should not suffer if the French franc is replace=d by the euro in 1999. ==0DThe Maastricht Treaty that enshrines European Economic and Monetary Union=(EMU) catered for the eventuality. "The euro will automatically become =the currency of reference for the CFA franc zone," says an EU briefing d=ocument. ==0DBut uncertainty exists, as even the governor of the West African central =bank, the BCEAO, admitted in July. ==0D"The states of the (European) Union will decide whether to continue or no=t with the current system. They've already said they would continue. Unde=r what conditions? What are the details? No one can say right now," said =Charles Konan Banny. ==0DSome analysts have suggested the link with the franc should be removed, o=r even that Zone countries be allowed to set individual exchange rates to=reflect their disparate economies. ==0D"It might look like that from a technical point of view, but that's a st=atic analysis," said Tchetche N'Guessan, head of the CIRES economic resea=rch centre in Abidjan, who is critical of monetary policy in the Zone but=strongly supports the principle of the union. ==0DSINGLE CURRENCY IMPOSES DISCIPLINE ==0DThe West African states in particular were moving towards an economic un=ion of their own, with converging inflation rates, plans for common trade=regimes, a regional bourse and much more, he said. A single currency wa=s vital to that. ==0DDavid McWilliams, an economist with Banque Nationale de Paris in London, =said many African countries had misused currency independence, printing m=oney and fuelling inflation, while the Franc Zone mechanisms had imposed =discipline on its members. ==0D"The CFA franc will probably be incorporated within the euro, with France=taking responsibility for it," he said -- leaving things much as they ar=e now. ==0DN'Guessan, in a recent book on the two African central banks of the Fran=c Zone, says their monetary policy has been characterised by "inertia", w=ith governors under pressure from France, French business and African lea=ders to hold interest rates low and the CFA exchange rate unrealistically=high. ==0DThe result, until 1994, was capital flight. ==0DTales of Africans turning up at Paris and London banks with suitcases stu=ffed with CFA francs were not unusual. ==0DN'Guessan felt the current fixed rate of 100 CFA francs to one French fra=nc was appropriate, as long as both currency and interest rate policy was=more supple in the future. ==0DDEVALUATATION SEEN AS BETRAYAL BUT IT WORKED ==0DThat rate was set in January 1994 after a 50 percent devaluation against =the franc -- the first since 1948. ==0DIt was seen as a French betrayal by the elite in francophone Africa, but=the French Treasury had finally tired of covering the budget deficits of=countries like Ivory Coast and Cameroon. ==0DParis made it clear that its future help depended on the Franc Zone membe=rs putting their economic house in order, starting with structural adjust=ment agreements with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. ==0DThe medicine was hard to swallow, but it worked. ==0DThe Franc Zone secretariat in Paris has put real growth across the West A=frican Monetary Union (UMOA) bloc at six percent in 1996, and 5.5 percent=in the Central African bloc. ==0DIvory Coast, the economic powerhouse of the western part of the Zone, is =forecasting eight percent growth this year. ==0DIts trade surplus doubled to 748.4 billion CFA francs ($1.2 billion) in 1=996 and recent currency market trends should underpin that improvement. ==0DThe CFA franc, following the French franc, has depreciated by 20 percent =to 625 per dollar over the past year. ==0D"That could give a boost to the recovery in France, and since our economi=es are intimately linked to France, that can help our exports. It's a goo=d thing," said N'Guessan. ==0DInflation is under control -- 5.9 percent in Ivory Coast and 2.2 percent=in Senegal, for example -- despite the drop in the currency and its effe=ct on the Zone's big import bill. ==0DMcWilliams also stressed the positive aspect of the latest depreciation f=or foreign investment, especially if the West African bourse gets off the=ground at the end of the year. ==0D"Given this background noise (about the bourse), and the conspicuous inve=stor interest we are seeing, especially from the U.S., a falling exchang=e rate is a large plus," he said. ==0DDespite the question mark hanging over its post-1999 future, the Zone's =stability and vitality is proving attractive again. ==0DGuinea-Bissau became a full member on August 1, when it gave up its peso=for the CFA franc. ==0DThe French Treasury was reportedly not thrilled about its membership, wor=ried that its undeveloped economy would be a drag on the rest of the Zon=e, but pressure from neighbouring Senegal swung the political decision. ==0DBCEAO officials have now raised the possibility of Guinea rejoining -- it=left in 1960 following independence from France -- as well as anglophone=Gambia and Ghana. ==0DSome reports have even mentioned Nigeria as a would-be member, which is p=robably reading far too much into the government's exhortation to Nigeria=ns to learn French. The French Treasury's view on the matter is not known==2E ==0D($ =3D 625 CFA francs) ==0D02:04 08-06-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.202.emout20.mail.aol.com.871094818--------------------------------Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 04:04:45 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970809040445.0073cb50@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Pa Musa wrote:>> the problem with our corporate structures I believe is the CIVIL SERVICE>> MENTALITY..whether you work or not..produce or not..perform or not..youget>> paidI would go further and claim that the necessary understanding of thenecessity of productivity is lacking in the Gambia (and probably in most ofsub-Saharan Africa for that matter). The necessary appreciation of theprinciple (and natural fact) that you cannot get something for nothing ishindered by, among other things, the convenient interpretation ofresource-hardships as God's doing-- "N'dogal i yaalla la" (i.e. "It's God'swish/doing"), "God will provide", etc, are beliefs that are ratheringrained in Gambian culture. This makes for an unclear idea of wherewealth/money/development comes from.How do we change such fatalism and its undesirable effect on Gambianproductivity? I don't think there is even a decent chance, culture being asnebulous as it is, that this can be changed in the conceivable future.However, it is clear that this fundamental change does not have to takeplace in the general populace for the Gambian economy to be more efficient.If the ruling class succeeds in tilting the terms for reward (from nepotismto productivity/meritocracy, if you will), the average Gambian will have tocomply with these terms whether or not his/her understanding ofproductivity is sound. This is the case in the United States. Although theaverage American's understanding of productivity or its necessity isarguably minimal, his/her appreciation of the practical necessity ofproductivity in his/her life is clear-- The average American knows thathe/she has to produce to, well, survive...- FrancisPS: The convenient use of religion and God to explain reality also pervadesour political culture. Our leadership gets off easy with statements like"Tedu yaalla a len fa tajj" (i.e. "God has his reasons for putting them inpower"). In short, the capacity of the individual to plot the course ofhis/her life is not fully realized/appreciated (which would explain whydemocracy is not fully realized in sub-Saharan Africa). Hence, theoutrageous freedom enjoyed by our leadership to run amuck and clown as theywish.------------------------------Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 04:15:02 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970809041502.00733d18@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Of the purported oil reserves in off the Gambian coast, Laura wrote:>> Does anyone know if they really exist?Last I heard, the question was not their existence, but the viability ofdrilling these off-shore reserves. Anyone have any more information on this?- Francis------------------------------Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 04:38:17 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Internet awareness seminar (Bandwidth Increases)Message-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970809043817.007152e4@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">> Later in the three year project, even higher bandwidth would be available.Any more information on the planned bandwidth increases beyond the initial128KBaud?Many thanks...- Francis------------------------------Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 15:09:38 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The GambiaMessage-ID: < 33EC6C12.6508@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitnaive ??? Keep it op, man and greetings back, Andrea> Even if I am sitting on a soft feather-pillow going trough life, my naive hope> was/is that I can do some good to this country also despite the fact that we> are running a> commercial enterprise.> As a standing offer I will greet any Gambia-L member or otherwise who come> to The Gambia> with a good idea and fighting spirit, and promise to help and share our> experiences in> The Gambia with them to the extent that is possible for me.> Sincerely,> from a foreigner in The Gambia> Torstein> Commit------------------------------Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 11:13:26 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)Message-ID: < 970809111323_-220415865@emout18.mail.aol.com Sambujang - Dr. David Gamble told me that these rumors about oil in TheGAmbia have existed for at least ten years.Liz Stewart FAtti------------------------------Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 20:23:27 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: New and CuriousMessage-ID: < 199708091831.UAA25151@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitYes, I agree. But only partly. If we should study Fanon, one of the veryfirst things we will learn from him is that knowing our history and knowingthe circumstances in which our MUM finds herself, returning to hereventually, to serve any good purpose is not a matter of choice, - likepicking up either Colgate or Pepsodent - but a HISTORIC DUTY. The sort offear such as you referred to ( possibility of falling living standards) isa luxury the average Gambian has no choice over; and when Gambian academicsin this forum allude to some kind of socialism in our country, or suggestparity between mendicancy in the U.S and in Gambia, then we have a seriouscase of pessoptimism (a problem with the way we look at the world). So,Beckettan or not, this is nothing to laugh at, a discussionnotwithstanding.Cheers,Momodou Sidibeh.----------Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListÄmne: RE: New and CuriousDatum: den 8 augusti 1997 16:14But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL ANDUNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has saidthat to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is tounderestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try toalleviate that FEAR.Sidibeh.That is exactly my point! Its quite human and natural that all of us shouldbe scared of going to a place,our home notwithstanding, where your basicstandard of living has an enormous potential of falling downdrastically.That is given, and I can't agree with you more on that.But Ithink the kind of violent sentiments expressed against the messenger herewhose only crime is to inform the children in far away land that MUM isvery sick and very badly needs her children to be around for her to recover- such screamings for the blood of the messenger,instead of trying to dealwith the content and implication of the message,such irrational anddisproportionate outburst is NOT fear,it is much more than that,it isParanoid.And Paranoid ,as all of us know,has a very long chapter inAbnormal Psychology.And I think there is something cruelly humorous aboutfearing not of going home itself,but as Corad has said,"the very idea ofit".This is why I think this whole Becketan Farce is hilarious! That is whyI am laughing.Regards Bassss!----------From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 07 ÔÚÈÇä, 1997 23:00To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: SV: New and CuriousBass,Are you kidding? Of course it is important to go home and do somethinguseful. But do not all of you and Mr. Grotnes see that being at home infact entails even more intense and frequent complains. Is that not what PMJis now doing? Yes we are the ones who must ultimately sacrifice to lift upour country from its mess. But this will not be done PEACEFULLY UNTIL ANDUNLESS WE RESPECT THE RIGHTS OF PEOPLE TO FEEL AFRAID. BREYTENBACH has saidthat to believe that one can make better comrades of militants is tounderestimate human nature. I believe that strongly. Let us first try toalleviate that FEAR.Sidibeh.----------Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListÄmne: RE: New and CuriousDatum: den 7 augusti 1997 22:03Not only that,all those Gambians who are now so angry with Mr.Grotnes forhaving the audacity to tell them to go home and stop complaining will verysoon start to book for their One-Way trip to Yundum!Regards Basss!----------From: LAURA T RADER[SMTP: LTR6685@owl.forestry.uga.edu Sent: 07 ÔÚÈÇä, 1997 15:32To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New and CuriousGood Afternoon,Being new to this mailing list, I don't know what subjects you havediscussed. There is a piece of information that I have been mullingover for quite some time and I hope that someone can help.Does anyone know about the oil reserves off the coast of the Gambia?On the flight during my last visit to the Gambia, I sat next to a manthat apparently was some type of international investor. The man(whose name escapes me) mentioned to me that there were reserves. Heeven went so far as to say that the Gambia was going to become a veryrich country. My first thought was that only a few people and notthe country would become very rich.This was not the first time that I had heard this information. Ihave learned piece mill from different individuals that there werereserves of oil off of the coast.Does anyone know if they really exist? If they are marketable, howcan the money stay in the Gambia? Is there an aid organization orsomething that can manage this resource and disperse the fundsequally over the Gambia?If anyone has any information, please let me know. For all I knowthere could already be a plan in action. Unfortunately, money is oneof the things that makes the world go around. If this is true itwould be an excellent source of income to the country, not to mentionthe jobs it would create.Thanks and Take Care,Laura Rader--------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 22:22:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970809212436.AAA27884@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Momodou Njie has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lMomodou, please send your introduction to the gambia-l@u.washington.edu and we look forward to yourcontributions.Best regardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: 09 Aug 1997 21:24:38 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN: IMF Ties 'Good Governance' Conditions To Its LoansMessage-ID: < 2440691678.350773134@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 04-Aug-97 ***Title: FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN: IMF Ties 'Good Governance' Conditions To ItsLoansBy Abid AslamWASHINGTON, Aug 4 (IPS) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) isto take a more active role in fighting corruption in membercountries - even at the risk of ''tension'' with governments.The agency's executive directors Monday released guidelinesintended to steer staff in tackling graft and promoting what hascome to be known broadly as 'good governance'. In it they warnstaff to be ready ''to face some tension in the workingrelationship with country authorities in specific casespotentially involving corrupt practices.''The directive, which follows nearly a year of negotiationsamong member countries, comes on the heels of criticism the agencyhas tolerated and sometimes abetted corruption - most recently, inthe Kenyan government of Daniel arap Moi and Mobutu Sese Seko'sZaire.Borrowing from the World Bank, the agency defines corruption as''the abuse of public office for private gain''.Noting that ''the IMF's inolvement in governance should belimited to economic aspects'', the directors urge agency officialsto push anti-corruption measures by:- attaching good governance conditions to IMF loans andprogrammes;- routinely assessing government transparency andaccountability during periodic economic reviews conducted by theagency and its individual members;- being ''more proactive'' in advocating specific policies andgovernment reforms aimed at reducing opportunities for corruptionand fraud; and- working more closely with the World Bank, which has taken thelead in promoting the donors' vision of reform in such areas ascivil service reform, property rights, and procurement practices.The IMF will concern itelf primarily with ''institutionalreforms of the treasury, budget preparation and approvalprocedures, tax administration, accounting, and audit mechanisms,central bank operations, and the official statistics function,''the guidelines state. The agency will also seek greater influenceover the procedures by which governments control theirexpenditures and collect revenue.The point of all this, IMF managing director Michel Camdessuslast month told the Economic Club of New York, is that ''everycountry that hopes to maintain market confidence must come toterms with the issues associated with good governance.''Activists and analysts alike are troubled by the latestinitiative. ''This is likely to take the IMF into realms where itdoesn't belong,'' says Angela Wood of the London-based BrettonWoods Reform Project.Wood is joined by aid officials and observers here who say theIMF has yet to succeed in its central mission of helping membercountries achieve macroecomic stability. ''This should be thefocus of the institution, not trying to broaden its remit,'' Woodsays.The agency has had success in improving some countries' balanceof payments, critics concede, but this narrowing of the gapbetween national income and expenditures typically has come at aheavy cost in terms of inequality, which has deepened.While some critics see the good governance effort - andparticularly the IMF's heavy reliance on conditionality - as a bidfor new leverage over borrowers, others concede the IMF might havevaluable technical expertise to offer countries struggling to reinin corruption.Citing the examples of Kenya and the former Zaire, however, oneanalyst said of the idea of imposing new conditions on lending:''If (the IMF) feels money is being siphoned off, it shouldn'tlend in the first place.''The IMF Thursday night suspended its loans to Nairobi, a moveprotrayed in the financial press as evidence of the IMF'scommitment to good governance. Aid officials here complain it wasa long time coming. Says one highly-placed source on condition ofanonymity: ''The IMF has ignored governance issues in Kenya timeand time and time again.''Criticism of the IMF's handling of relations with Zaire underMobutu continues to haunt the agency. In May, it was virtuallyaccused on the front page of the London 'Financial Times' ofhelping Mobutu amass a four-billion-dollar fortune.''In 1982 the IMF...received a detailed account of Mr. Mobutu'sfinancial corruption'', the newspaper said. ''However, Westernpolitical pressure for Mr. Mobutu to be bolstered led to IMFassistance to Zaire substantially increasing following thereport.''Mobutu's case is understood to have demonstrated, however, thatthe agency's own staff and consultants have spoken out oncorruption in the past - and that their voices have been muted bythe agency's leading shareholders. In turn, it has served to fuelscepticism about the agency's ability to assert its independence.The new guidelines instruct staffers to limit themselves torooting out graft deemed likely to have a significant effect onthe economy, but observers note the document is vague about whatthose effects might be and how that likelihood should be assessed.The IMF and World Bank placed corruption at centre stage duringtheir annual meetings here last October - and were roundlycriticised by member states, mostly from the developing world, forseeking to expand their mandate and interfere in sovereignpolitics.The agency's directors acknowlege that ''it is difficult toseparate economic aspects of governance from political aspects.''Their document, officially a reflection of consensus on the board,may yet open new rifts by pushing conditionality and asserting theagency's right ''to seek information about the political situationin member countries as an essential element in judging theprospects for policy implementation.'' (END/IPS/AA/97)Origin: Washington/FINANCE-DEVELOPMEN/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sat, 09 Aug 1997 20:43:38 +0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)Message-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19970809204338.00673120@mail.commit.gm Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"This is forwarded from Torstein Grotnes < tgr@commit.gm At 04:15 AM 8/9/97 -0500, you wrote:>Of the purported oil reserves in off the Gambian coast, Laura wrote:>>> Does anyone know if they really exist?>Last I heard, the question was not their existence, but the viability of>drilling these off-shore reserves. Anyone have any more information on this?>- FrancisI have noticed in The Gambia that some people use the lack of oil and othernatural resourcesas an argument for the peaceful attitude in The Gambia and a hope for apeaceful developmentas according to the Vison 2020!?So what will happen if there is found large oilreserves outside The Gambia?I believe Large oilcooperations like shell/elf etc. tends to keep a very lowmorale when they pursue theireternal search for more income and new oilfields.Would not the aspect of a multi-billion oil income also attract unwantedattention?And since money is power, and power corrupts, will all Gambia benefit fromsuch alarge income?!Another question is if the fisheries will be influenced by this?TorsteinThe Gambia------------------------------Date: Sat, 9 Aug 1997 23:37:19 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New and Curious (Oil off the Gambian coast?)Message-ID: <19970809223936.AAA10758@LOCALNAME>On 9 Aug 97 at 4:15, Francis Njie wrote:> Last I heard, the question was not their existence, but the> viability of drilling these off-shore reserves. Anyone have any more> information on this?Gambia-l,Here is a message from one of the veterans of this mailing list.Infact, it was back in 1995 when we used the email address of Katimbefore the establishment of Gambia-l at the present location. That wasthe time we used to send cola nuts to each other.Lamin used to be in Norway but he just disappeared from thelist.____________________________________________On 4. December 1995 at 12.59.45 Lamin Drammeh"On the issue of petroleum, I would first like to mention that Icompleted my MSc in petroleum Geophysics otherwise called Seismics.Again I understood the general lack of understanding on this issue. Itravelled last to Gambia in March 1995 and had discussions with therespective authorities in this area. What transpired from theseconsultations were that the preliminary seismic studies on Petroleumshowed prospects of Oil in The Gambia. Only Prospects. This was notsurprising to me considering the topography and sandstone subsurfaceto mention a few. However this studies has to be followed by detailSeismic and Geological studies to confirm the previous results whichhas not yet been accomplished. Senegal our next day neighbour alsoundertook similar researches and infact their detail seismic resultsconfirmed the presence of Oil. In any case, finding Oil is one thingand to attract investors is another which depend largely onprofitability. Egocentric if you ask me. Even the research intoPetroleum is extremely expensive with just one seismic boat costinghundreds of thousands if not millions of Dollars. Furthermore, itinvolves several disciplines like prospecting, processing,interpretation all of which are under Geophysics. Other disciplinesinvolves Geologist of different fields, petrophysicists,Petrochemists, Reservoir physicists, reservoir geologists, reservoirEngineers, Engineers, Mathematicians, Computer experts, the list goeson, who co-ordinate and build their researches on data from previousstudies. Do you really think The Gambia can do this alone? EvenNorway, a highly industrialize state had to bring in knowhow andcapital to extract their oil and the presence of these multinationalcompanies is still quite vivid after 20 years of oil adventure. Middleeast countries- Kuwait, Saudi, Iran, Irak etc are entirely dependenton foreign expertise to carry out this work. Afterall research isalways co-ordinative and co-orperative.Discussion on health and education will come soon.ThanksLamin"_____________________END___________________________________Note: The above piece was written by one Lamin Drammeh (Norway) who isno more on the Gambia-L.------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Aug 1997 04:25:24 +0100From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)Message-ID: < B0000003386@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "Pa Musa Jallow" < pmj@commit.gm Francis,Thank you for a superb submission i cannot agree more..thisfatalism..maslah hypocrisy is a convenient subterfuge /excuse forinaction..in The Gambia and our subregion where Islam is dominant..this ispervasive and is partly manifested in the proliferation of beggars and...in my understanding and interpretation of Islam..there is no realbasis or justification for this attitude..I will contend..Islam is the yongest of the world's dominant religions and probably themost militant..in a dynamic sense..take for example..(in context)..whereChristianity urges you to turn the other cheek..Islam preachesIchtihad..commonly misnomered as Jihad..which literally means Striving/Undertaking..Islam preaches 3 forms of Ichtihad..if there is a wrong orsomething is not right, the first principle is to right thatwrong..fighting if neccessary; the second is to speak out againstit..campaign..and the third is barring the ability to do the former two..torepudiate the wrong in your heart (or mind)..claiming its God's will does not hold brief in my opinion..was Hitler'sgenocide or the massacres in Rwanda God's will or are we not suppose torepudiate and denounce such?..our fatalism and our masslah..now practically the ability to put up witheverything is just a way not to have to fight..mentally, physically orotherwise anything or for anything..Our form of Beggary is unique..Islam actively discourages Begging butencourages assisting the less fortunate..in individual capacity..to be ableto assist..you have to do better i suppose..here it is prostitution ofpoverty, disability, or even a sheer business..if a beggar at the steps ofthe Kairaba Supermarket nets tax-free D50- 60 a day,,that is aboutD1500-1800 a month..that is the income of a middle -level civil servant inThe Gambia..NOT BAD BUSINESS with ZERO OVERHEAD etc..and our dominantlymuslim society's way of easing (sometimes) our collectivesocial conscience, its like the buying of penance that in the middle agesthe reformers of Christianity had to fight.I will also contend that our new form of 'psuedo-colonial' governments arepartly responsible for the lack of appreciation of 'practical'productivity..the peasant farmers who had to be hit with a HUT TAX toinduce them into this western cash economies..never relied on anyone buttheir selves..they produced to their ability and prospered or stayed pooras dictated by their selves..there were poor and wealthy farmers..theinduction to pay a HUT TAX in POUNDS then, required them to grow somethingthat sold..not necessary what they required or thought they needed..hencecash crops..groundnuts, cocoa etc..with Independence and I contend again, avery have-developed democratic idea and practice..the buying of votesthrough pandering or economic trade-offs like new projects, free this andfree that and the POLITICS of PROMISES..weakened self-reliance andproductivity..in The Gambia..its is sing song..we need this..we needthat.from Govt., from Donors, NGOs,etc..its GIVE,GIVE, GIVE..How do we change this? Reality..this is not sustainable and is alreadychanging..external factors include so-called DONOR FATIGUE, change in theGOVERNING CLASS..it is common knowledge that 70-80% of AID funding isrepatriated or stays in the DONOR country mostly in the form ofEXPERTS/CONSULTANTS etc..if we change the CURRENT Terms of Reference..wewill feel the PINCH in the short term as we already have..in theReagan/Thatchers 80s and currently as RIGHT and RIGHT OF CENTER GOVT.sprevail in the WEST..this has forced a lot of CHANGES..actuallyPRODUCTIVITY which declined shortly after the INDEPENDENCE YEARS hasstarted GROWING in subsaharan Africa...reforming our Internal Mechanismswill liberate our POTENTIAL..I will break off for now..but THANKS for a GREAT PIECE, FRANCISpmj----------> From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: Development of subsaharan africa (God & Productivity)> Date: Saturday, August 09, 1997 10:04 AM> I would go further and claim that the necessary understanding of the> necessity of productivity is lacking in the Gambia (and probably in mostof> sub-Saharan Africa for that matter). The necessary appreciation of the> principle (and natural fact) that you cannot get something for nothing is> hindered by, among other things, the convenient interpretation of> resource-hardships as God's doing-- "N'dogal i yaalla la" (i.e. "It'sGod's> wish/doing"), "God will provide", etc, are beliefs that are rather> ingrained in Gambian culture. This makes for an unclear idea of where> wealth/money/development comes from.> How do we change such fatalism and its undesirable effect on Gambian> productivity? I don't think there is even a decent chance, culture beingas> nebulous as it is, that this can be changed in the conceivable future.> However, it is clear that this fundamental change does not have to take> place in the general populace for the Gambian economy to be moreefficient.> If the ruling class succeeds in tilting the terms for reward (fromnepotism> to productivity/meritocracy, if you will), the average Gambian will haveto> comply with these terms whether or not his/her understanding of> productivity is sound. This is the case in the United States. Althoughthe> average American's understanding of productivity or its necessity is> arguably minimal, his/her appreciation of the practical necessity of> productivity in his/her life is clear-- The average American knows that> he/she has to produce to, well, survive...> - Francis> PS: The convenient use of religion and God to explain reality alsopervades> our political culture. Our leadership gets off easy with statements like> "Tedu yaalla a len fa tajj" (i.e. "God has his reasons for putting themin> power"). In short, the capacity of the individual to plot the course of> his/her life is not fully realized/appreciated (which would explain why> democracy is not fully realized in sub-Saharan Africa). Hence, the> outrageous freedom enjoyed by our leadership to run amuck and clown asthey> wish.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 80************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

