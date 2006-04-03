Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Gambian Cultural Forum
 Cultural guide: General
 Story of an Amputee Abandoned by her Husband		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author  Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11256 Posts
Posted - 31 Jul 2021 :  13:21:13  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

Click on this link to read the full article:


https://www.chronicle.gm/feature-32-year-old-mariama-the-story-of-an-amputee-abandoned-by-her-husband/

==========

"32-year-old Mariama Njie used to be an active mother and housewife until one sunny day when she was at home, watching her prime time TV show. It was a week to her 21st birthday when the trauma from her worst nightmare changed Mariama’s life entirely. From the woman happily walking in her Farato residence, Mariama Njie became an amputee.

Now a teacher, Mariama said her misfortune started when frequent squabbles and fights with her husband became the routine life in her marriage."
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
   Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.02 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06