Author Topic toubab1020





11254 Posts Posted - 30 Jul 2021 : 19:52:13



SNIPPET:

"The MRCG Medical Team on Tuesday presented a research study of the disease at a ceremony held at Nusrat Senior Secondary School in Bundung. The Latte project, officials said, intends to measure the burden of the disease especially among school going children and also young people.



The Latte Project was initiated five years ago at the Out Patients Department (OPD) of the MRCG. The project was also initiated at the Edwards Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.



The MRCG Dr. further added: “We are seeing a lot of young children with rheumatic heart disease. The study that we conducted which focused on school children revealed that 41 children in total are infected with rheumatic disease. Surprisingly, all of them were not aware about their conditions,” she posited."





++++++++++



Read the full article in the link below:



https://thepoint.gm/africa/gambia/national-news/41-school-children-infected-with-rheumatic-heart-disease



===========

SNIPPET:

"What is rheumatic heart disease?



Rheumatic heart disease starts as a sore throat from a bacterium called Streptococcus pyogenes (group A streptococcus) which can pass easily from person to person in the same way as other upper respiratory tract infections. Strep infections are most common in childhood.



In some people, repeated strep infections cause the immune system to react against the tissues of the body including inflaming and scarring the heart valves. This is what is referred to as rheumatic fever. Rheumatic heart disease results then from the inflammation and scarring of heart valves caused by rheumatic fever."



Confused ? click on THIS link BELOw:





https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/rheumatic-heart-disease



========== The future of Gambia is with the growing up youngsters of the population,and the established school links that have been developed should be enlarged,I was personally a little confused by this article and had to do research hence the two links.SNIPPET:"The MRCG Medical Team on Tuesday presented a research study of the disease at a ceremony held at Nusrat Senior Secondary School in Bundung. The Latte project, officials said, intends to measure the burden of the disease especially among school going children and also young people.The Latte Project was initiated five years ago at the Out Patients Department (OPD) of the MRCG. The project was also initiated at the Edwards Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul.The MRCG Dr. further added: “We are seeing a lot of young children with rheumatic heart disease. The study that we conducted which focused on school children revealed that 41 children in total are infected with rheumatic disease. Surprisingly, all of them were not aware about their conditions,” she posited."++++++++++Read the full article in the link below:===========SNIPPET:"What is rheumatic heart disease?Rheumatic heart disease starts as a sore throat from a bacterium called Streptococcus pyogenes (group A streptococcus) which can pass easily from person to person in the same way as other upper respiratory tract infections. Strep infections are most common in childhood.In some people, repeated strep infections cause the immune system to react against the tissues of the body including inflaming and scarring the heart valves. This is what is referred to as rheumatic fever. Rheumatic heart disease results then from the inflammation and scarring of heart valves caused by rheumatic fever."Confused ? click on THIS link BELOw:========== "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Edited by - toubab1020 on 30 Jul 2021 20:05:43 Topic