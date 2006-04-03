Author Topic Momodou





PRESS RELEASE ON THE NATIONWIDE ROLLOUT OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON/JANSSEN COVID-19 VACCINE

Following the donation of 151,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine by the Government of the United State of America through the COVAX facility to the Government of The Gambia, the Ministry of Health hereby informs the public that, it will embark on the roll-out of the vaccine in all parts of the country, starting Monday 26th July 2021.



Teams of Vaccinators will be deployed at communities and health facilities across the country, as well as in different strategic locations such as “bantabas”, points of entry and other identified areas. All individuals above the age of 18years are eligible to get vaccinated and are required to get only one shot of the vaccine to be fully protected. The vaccination programme is expected to cover about 60% of its population in both urban and rural areas and vaccine will be administered free of charge.



The Ministry would like to remind those who received their first dose of either AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine, that they should not receive a different vaccine for their second dose apart from the one they already received. The Ministry hereby re-assures those who could not get their second eligible dose of AstraZeneca because of stock-out, that they will subsequently receive their due dose, as preparations are underway for the availability of more doses of AstraZeneca.



The public is also reminded that safe and effective vaccination against COVID-19 is essential to bring this outbreak under control but alone will not be sufficient. Thus, observing social distancing, wearing of face mask, avoiding overcrowded places, avoiding handshaking, frequent hand sanitizing and washing hands with soap and clean water are critical intervention strategies.



The Ministry is, therefore, soliciting the continuous support and cooperation of the public in its efforts to contain COVID-19 in the country.



Please call our toll-free line: 1025 for specific vaccination details. You could also follow us on our social media pages for details of specific vaccination sites.



Signed:

Mr. Modou Njai

Director of Health Promotion & Education

