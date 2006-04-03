Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Denmark

10339 Posts Posted - 26 Jul 2021 : 11:56:16 VICTIMS REPRESENTATIVES MEET TRRC REPARATIONS COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSON



Victims’ representatives on Thursday the 22nd July 2021, from Victim’s Centre, WAVE and ANEKED met with, the Chairperson of TRRC’s reparations committee Mrs Adelaide Sosseh to seek clarifications on the current granting of reparations to victims. Other TRRC officials were also present at the meeting. Ms. Sira Ndow speaking on behalf of the victims said since reparations would continue after TRRC’s mandate, it would be prudent for victims representatives, who serve as a buffer between the victims and the authorities, to seek clarifications on the number of people to be granted reparations, how much was being paid and how the TRRC had arrived at the figures for final reparations. She said the victims also wanted to know if government had committed to pay the balance as indicated by the TRRC and who was responsible for the follow up of those payments. The question of who was going to receive reparation payments on behalf of large families of lost loved ones was also raised.



In her response Mrs Sosseh applauded their efforts to meet the Commission to clarify issues on the reparations payments as communication enhances understanding. She disclosed that over two thousand applications for reparations were sent to the commission for consideration. She said all the applications were vetted to determine who qualified as a victim before they were put before the reparations committee for consideration. The vetting process she continued was very legal in nature and could not have involved victims as was requested by the victims. The claims went through various processes of verification as indicated in the TRRC Regulations 2020. All complaints were verified by Research and investigation and the TRRC Legal Team reviewed each complaint submitted by any person or group to assess their qualification as a victim within the TRRC’s mandate.



This assessment was then submitted to the TRRC Human Rights Committee of the Commission to determine the victim status of the complainant and the nature and extent of harm suffered.The recommendations of the Human Rights Committee are submitted to the Commission to accept or reject the recommendations in accordance with section 18(5) of the Act. Following the Commission’s final decision accepting that a human rights violation or abuse has occurred, the Commission then forwards its assessment to the Reparations Committee for final determination of the type and quantum of reparations that may be awarded.



Guidelines for the payment of Reparations were developed and adopted by the Commission to aid the Committee in determining the quantum of reparations to be granted to victims. Considering the limited amount of money that was available for final reparations,the Commission in discharging its responsibility to ‘respond to the needs of the Victims,’ had to be very judicious in deciding the quantum of payments which were only symbolic. Government had provided D50 million with a promise to give another D50million. This was not provided. The Commission paid approximately D13 Million from the D50 million for urgent interim reparations by way of medical assistance for the victims who needed urgent medical attention and educational support for students.The balance of D37 Million was used by theCommission to grant final reparations to victims.



The highest amount granted was D60000 (six hundred thousand dalasis) for victims of Unlawful Killings. For every other violation the grants were capped at not more than D500000 (five hundred thousand dalasis). A person who is qualified to receive reparations from more than two limbs/categories of violation shall be paid for ONLY two of those limbs/categories.A victim who has survived his/her victimisation shall not be entitled to more than D500.000 (five hundred thousand Dalasis) as final reparations.



On the issue of capping reparations grants to individualsthat had benefitted from Urgent Interim Reparations at only D100000 (hundred thousand dalasis). Mrs Sosseh explained that these victims had benefitted greatly in the sum of millions of Dalasis as D13 Million had already been spent on them, while others had not had any support given to them. Equity demanded that those who had not benefitted from any form of reparations should at least be given consideration. Victims who were to receive D50000 and less this amount were to be paid in full. Those receiving D50000 and above would be paid on a pro-rata value of the total reparations money that is available which is 19% of the total amount. As such while according to this tariff a person may be entitled to a higher sum but may receive less due to the application of the pro-rata value on the total final reparation sum.

Clarification was sought on the D205, 820,780 (Two hundred and five million, eight hundred and twenty thousand, seven hundred and eight Dalasis) that was quoted in the Press. Mrs. Sosseh explained that this was the total amount of the reparation bill. The outstanding amount of D168, 820,831 (One hundred and sixty eight million, eight hundred and twenty thousand, eight hundred and thirty one Dalasis)would be paid by government. The TRRC under Section 15(5) of the TRRC Act, had requested the Government of The Gambia to pay the additional outstanding amounts to complete the final reparations package for all the victims as soon as possible. She was convinced that they would do so as they are committed to reparations and are setting up an independent body for reparations as indicated by the Minister of Justice. She further disclosed that measures to continue supporting victims after the TRRC were being considered in the recommendations.



The victims were also informed that communities with large numbers of victims would be paid on site. To that end a TRRC team has been to Jambur, Jambanjelly, Makumbaya and Galoya and made payments to victims in those communities. The team will now proceed to Foni, Jarra Sey Kunda, Kerr Mod Ali, Sabach Njien and Essau.



Other issues related to modes of communicating with the victims were also discussed. The meeting was very worthwhile as it gave the victims the opportunity to seek clarification on key issues and to raise their concerns on the granting of reparations during and post TRRC. The TRRC were also happy to clarify issues. Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

