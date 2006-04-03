Bantaba in Cyberspace
https://dailynewsgm.com/d16-5-million-stands-part-of-losses-of-public-monies/

By Madi MK Ceesay July 22, 2021 and By Almamo Kamaso

"The Gambia stands to loss over sixteen million dalasi (16,458,327.59) as part of nine cases of fraud that were revealed and reported in the financial statement of the Gambia for the year ended 31st December 2018. This is contained in an audited report signed by the Auditor General on the 11 August 2020.The report indicated that losses not fully recovered were written off."
