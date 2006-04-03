Author Topic toubab1020





Officers of the Gambia Immigration Department Wednesday night intercepted at least 80 Guinean nationals who were brought to the country by smugglers bound for the Canary Island.



The migrants include 8 women.



They were intercepted at two separate residences in Kololi where they were lodged by their agent as they awaited transportation.



The officers clamped down on them following a tipoff.



The would-be migrants are currently being held at the GID training Centre in Tanji as investigations

