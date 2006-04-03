Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 Over 80 Guinean migrants intercepted in Kololi		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11249 Posts
Posted - 23 Jul 2021 :  12:47:59  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote


https://standard.gm/over-80-guinean-migrants-intercepted-in-kololi0/

JULY 23rd 2021
==========

Officers of the Gambia Immigration Department Wednesday night intercepted at least 80 Guinean nationals who were brought to the country by smugglers bound for the Canary Island.

The migrants include 8 women.

They were intercepted at two separate residences in Kololi where they were lodged by their agent as they awaited transportation.

The officers clamped down on them following a tipoff.

The would-be migrants are currently being held at the GID training Centre in Tanji as investigations
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06