Bantaba in Cyberspace
Bantaba in Cyberspace
Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend
Username:
 Password:
Save Password
Forgot your Password?

 All Forums
 Politics Forum
 Politics: Gambian politics
 GTSC reports overused bus fleet		  New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Author Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  

toubab1020



11249 Posts
Posted - 23 Jul 2021 :  12:41:35  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote

https://standard.gm/gtsc-reports-overused-bus-fleet-0/


==========

"....Outlining some of the constraints, the general manager said: “Aging and overused fleet have been one of our main challenges. According to the manufacturers, the buses were supposed to last for 7 years or clock 300,000 kilometers, however, most of our buses have operated over 700,000 kilometers due to lack of buffers to relieve them. Due to the age and usage, the buses have become hard to maintain. Even with our well-equipped and stocked workshops, the engineering department is now mostly performing corrective maintenance instead of preventive maintenance to improve reliability which uses more spare parts, oil, lubricants and manpower. The limited fleet size makes it difficult for us to adapt to customer needs and requirements.”

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE CLICK ON THE BLUE LINK ABOVE.
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
  Previous Topic Topic Next Topic  
 New Topic  Reply to Topic
 Printer Friendly
| More
Jump To:
Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii Go To Top Of Page
This page was generated in 0.05 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer | Powered By: Snitz Forums 2000 Version 3.4.06