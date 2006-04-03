Author Topic toubab1020





11249 Posts Posted - 23 Jul 2021 : 12:41:35

https://standard.gm/gtsc-reports-overused-bus-fleet-0/





==========



"....Outlining some of the constraints, the general manager said: “Aging and overused fleet have been one of our main challenges. According to the manufacturers, the buses were supposed to last for 7 years or clock 300,000 kilometers, however, most of our buses have operated over 700,000 kilometers due to lack of buffers to relieve them. Due to the age and usage, the buses have become hard to maintain. Even with our well-equipped and stocked workshops, the engineering department is now mostly performing corrective maintenance instead of preventive maintenance to improve reliability which uses more spare parts, oil, lubricants and manpower. The limited fleet size makes it difficult for us to adapt to customer needs and requirements.”



TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE CLICK ON THE BLUE LINK ABOVE. =========="....Outlining some of the constraints, the general manager said: “Aging and overused fleet have been one of our main challenges. According to the manufacturers, the buses were supposed to last for 7 years or clock 300,000 kilometers, however, most of our buses have operated over 700,000 kilometers due to lack of buffers to relieve them. Due to the age and usage, the buses have become hard to maintain. Even with our well-equipped and stocked workshops, the engineering department is now mostly performing corrective maintenance instead of preventive maintenance to improve reliability which uses more spare parts, oil, lubricants and manpower. The limited fleet size makes it difficult for us to adapt to customer needs and requirements.”TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE CLICK ON THE BLUE LINK ABOVE. "Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.

Topic