Bantaba in Cyberspace
toubab1020



11240 Posts
Posted - 20 Jul 2021 :  14:36:02  Show Profile Send toubab1020 a Private Message  Reply with Quote
SNIPPET:

"High court judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh has increased the sentence imposed on one Dodou Camara, who was convicted of vehicle theft by a trial magistrate in Kanifing."

==========

Well Worth a read from the link below.

https://foroyaa.net/judge-increases-sentence-of-man-convicted-of-stealing-vehicle-to-10-years/
"Simple is good" & I strongly dislike politics. You cannot defend the indefensible.
