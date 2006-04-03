Will UDP show leadership and responsibility?

By Madi Jobarteh



If UDP wishes to be respected and taken seriously then it must ensure disciple and order in the conduct of its key party members. The recent unsavory comments by one of its chief propagandists Momodou Sabally against the person, reputation and dignity of the TRRC lead counsel Essa Faal is utterly repugnant and reprehensible!



TRRC is a product of a national policy and it’s Lead Counsel did a professional job in the execution of that agenda. Hence to seek to unnecessarily, unprovokingly and falsely impugn the reputation of Essa Faal is to seek to undermine the entire national agenda for transitional justice, reconciliation and accountability.



Sabally’s comments are the very poison that detractors of the entire transitional justice process in general need to damage the great work of the TRRC hence erode the gains and hopes for a true system change of the country! Such comments are what Jammeh loyalists and supporters would carry forward to pollute the trust and confidence of the Gambian populace that in fact the TRRC was a self serving agenda of few people within the TRRC.



Sabally’s comments are not only dangerous but are also inflammatory that could cause conflict in our society hence a clear abuse of freedom of opinion and expression! His comments are insulting to victims many of who went before the TRRC to pour out their ordeal, most of which are very private, before the world. No party should entertain such gross misconduct from any member.



Therefore the UDP leadership must come out to totally and completely condemn and distance itself from the despicable comments by Momodou Sabally against Essa Faal and TRRC! UDP must discipline Sabally without delay otherwise what UDP would be showing The Gambia is that it is a party in which indiscipline is a way of life!



All of our political parties, except the APRC are expected to provide full support to the TRRC and express their total commitment to the full implementation of the TRRC recommendations. No party or leader in any party is expected to spew irresponsible aspersions against the TRRC and its commissioners, legal team and administrative staff.



Yes, we must hold the TRRC accountable because they are providing public service. But such attempts at accountability should be based on evidence and in line with the principles of natural justice. Hence the unnecessary castigation of Essa Faal by Momodou Sabally is totally not based on any evidence other than personal feelings that are unfounded and mischievous!



Therefore I call on UDP, if it truly considers itself a responsible party that is worthy of governing this country of ours to speak up without delay to condemn and dissociate itself from such tragic comments from a person who had in fact fully aided and abetted one of the most brutal regimes and immoral tinpot dictators on earth!



All serious parties around the world waste no time when a member releases irresponsible comments which are clearly tribalist, racist, chauvinistic, bigoted and outright lies! We see these in democracies around the world everyday! Just few days ago the Republican Party in the US distanced itself from a Congress lady Marjorie Taylor Greene for her racist comments about the Holocaust that she was forced to publicly withdraw and apologize!



Will the UDP make Momodou Sabally withdraw his despicable comments and apologize to Essa Faal and the TRRC and to all Gambians or sack him ASAP?



For The Gambia #127468;#127474; Our Homeland