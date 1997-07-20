Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9707E - Digest 78 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 18:05:33



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) New members

by

2) Re: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine

by

3) Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

by

4) Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violence

by

5) RE: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

6) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

7) Fwd: Africa: ECA Governance Forum

by

8) Ivorian list?

by

9) Re: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violence

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

10) Unnisaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Unnisaa

by

11) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

by Abdou Gibba <

12) Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by

13) RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTI

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

14) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by Abdou Gibba <

15) Protest against Norway

by "Per E. Grotnes" <

16)

by

17) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

18) Re: Mousa Diab

by "A. Loum" <

19) Re: your mail

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

20) Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by

21) RE: Mousa Diab

by

22) Mali--elections

by

23) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

by "M. Njie" <

24) Re: Mousa Diab

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

25) Re: Mousa Diab

by

26) RE: Mousa Diab

by

27) RE: Mousa Diab

by

28) condolences

by "ebrima drameh" <

29) RE:

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

30) Forwarded message of condolences

by "A. Loum" <

31) RE: condolences

by

32) fwd: Soldier killed in Gambia anniversary attack

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

33) RE:

by

34) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

35) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

36) Re:

by

37) RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTI

by

38) Re:

by Abdou Gibba <

39) Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by Abdou Gibba <

40) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by Abdou Gibba <

41) RE: PROTEST AGAINST NORWAY

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

42) CONDOLENCES

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

43) Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

44) RE: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberi

by

45) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

by "M. Njie" <

46) RE: CONDOLENCES

by

47) HIV and Norway

by "Per E. Grotnes" <

48) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

49) fwd: Millions of Women Live Under Violence

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

50) fwd: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

51) Re: HIV and Norway

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

52) Mousa Diab

by

53) fwd: Gambia's president preaches self-reliance

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

54) fwd: Liberian Warlord Wins Election

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

55) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by Abdou Gibba <

56) Coup attempt in the Gambia

by "Alpha Robinson" <

57) Re: fwd: Millions of Women Live Under Violence

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

58) New member

by

59) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

by Abdou Gibba <

60) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

by Abdou Gibba <

61) RE: HIV AND NORWAY

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

62) SV: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

63) SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

64) RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by

65) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

by "M. Njie" <

66) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

by "M. Njie" <

67) MATTERS AFRICAN

by "M. Njie" <

68) RE: condolences

by

69) RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

70) GRADING 22ND JULY

by "ebrima drameh" <

71) RE: MATTERS AFRICAN

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

72) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

73) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

74) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

by

75) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

76) fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attack

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

77) fwd: Daunting task awaits new Liberian leader

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

78) fwd: Famine, Epidemic Threaten S. Leonean Population

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

79) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

by

80) RE:

by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

81) Re: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

by

82) RE:

by "A.Dibba" <

83) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

by Abdou Gibba <

84) RE:

by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

85) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

86) Democracy-western government

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

87) Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by Andrea Klumpp <

88) GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630

by Andrea Klumpp <

89) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

by "M. Njie" <

90) Re: Democracy-western government

by Abdou Gibba <

91) Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by "M. Njie" <

92) Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by Abdou Gibba <

93) Gambia owes 3472 million Dalasis

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

94) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

by "ebrima drameh" <

95) from health to nation building

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

96) RE:

by

97) RE:

by

98) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

by

99) RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

100) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

by "ebrima drameh" <

101) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

by "ebrima drameh" <

102) Re: GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630

by

103) Re: from health to nation building

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

104) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by

105) Fwd: GHANA: No Jobs, Few Health Facilities and Poor Schools

by

106) Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks to Limit

by

107) MATHEMATICS OR ARITHMETIC

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

108) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by

109) Fwd: AFRICA: French Honesty Policy Tested In Chad-Cameroon Oil Deal

by

110) The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by

111) Casamance, too! Again!

by

112) Test

by "A. Loum" <

113) SV: GRADING 22ND JULY

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

114) SV: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

115) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

116) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

117) Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by

118) Re: Test

by

119) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

120) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by Abdou Gibba <

121) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by Abdou Gibba <

122) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by Abdou Gibba <

123) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

by Abdou Gibba <

124) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by Abdou Gibba <

125) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by Badara Joof <

126) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by

127) Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by

128) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by Abdou Gibba <

129) Death of a gambian in a danish prison

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

130) New member

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

131) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by Ceesay Soffie <

132) RE: New member

by

133) Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by "M. Njie" <

134) RE: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

135) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p

by

136)

by

137) Re: Death of a gambian in a danish prison

by

138) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by

139) death of Dembo Marong

by

140) RE: death of Dembo Marong

by

141) RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by

142) Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blami

by

143) RE: Death of a gambian in a danish priso

by

144) New member

by

145) Re: New member

by "A. Loum" <

146) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by

147) New Member--Subscription

by

148) Re: New Member--Subscription

by

149) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

by

150) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by

151) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p

by "A. Loum" <

152) Fwd: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa

by

153) Re: fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attack

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

154) I'm outta here...

by Ylva Hernlund <

155) So long.........

by madiba saidy <

156) Re: I'm outta here...

by

157) Re: I'm outta here...

by

158) Re: New member

by

159) TRIP TO OAU SUMMIT(CONFIRMATION NEEDED)

by "pa sowe" <

160) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

161) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by

162) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by

163) A call for financial discipline

by

164) Re: A call for financial discipline

by "M. Njie" <

165) Re: A call for financial discipline

by

166) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

by "M. Njie" <

167) Re: A call for financial discipline

by "M. Njie" <

168) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by "M. Njie" <

169) RE: I'm outta here...

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

170) RE: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

171) fwd: Nigeria says role in West Africa step to democracy

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

172) fwd: Profiteering from war

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

173) Fwd: NIGERIA: Govt. to enforce decree

by

174) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

by

175) Re: A call for financial discipline

by

176) Forwarded message

by "A. Loum" <

177) Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 10:13:05 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970720091555.AAB46144@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Both Adama Bah and Sheikh Ndow representing FOROYAA Newspaper have

been added to the list. We welcome them to this Gambian electronic

Bantaba (Penchabi) and look forward to their contributions.



Best regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 13:42:08 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 21:08:41 +0200

> Reply-to:

> From: "pa sowe" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine

> X-To: <



> Hello Matar

>

> It is very interesting that scientist from other thirdworld countries are

> making progress in

> developing new medisines which thirdworld countries can benifit of. And i

> really admire the

> Bolivian inventor.





You are right, one feel proud of it. Even our African scientists are

working very hard to find a cure for the deathly HIV/AIDS. Who knows

maybe the cure could come from a thirdworld country. Wish them luck.



> I want to ask you a question ( was the Gambia one of the first countries to

> test the vaccine

> or was it the latin american countries who tested it forst.

>

>

Iam not sure if Gambia was one of the first to test the

vaccine. Maybe our medical experts in the list can help.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 13:42:08 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



The Zimbabwe Independent



Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway







July 4, 1997







Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned

President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to

retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which

labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.



As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit

liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV

transmission in that country.



Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a

widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in

Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned

its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.



The Press statement said the heterosexual transmission of HIV in

Norway had to a greater degree occurred through connecting points

between the Norwegian HIV epidemic and that in African countries south

of the Sahara.



The NBH, citing two sources of transmission in which African men had

infected Norwegian women who did not know their partners' HIV-status,

said it was necessary to focus attention on Africans in Norway as

migrants coming from countries south of the Sahara.



"It can be said that the presence of HIV among the Africans in Norway

is equally high as in the countries they come from. This however makes

for their higher numbers in comparison to other heterosexual groups in

Norway," the Board said in its statement.



"HIV preventative work directed towards the Africans in Norway is of

great importance in order to stop the disease spreading among this

group. In the same way, Norwegian men and women with sexual partners

from countries south of the Sahara must be aware that they stand a

higher risk of HIV infection than when one has a Norwegian sexual

partner."



The African Forum in Norway (AFNOR), a pressure group formed in

September last year after the publication of the report, sought to

raise public awareness on discrimination against Africans in that

country who were reported to have been tested for Hiv/Aids without

their knowledge.



The pressure group represents African organisations from throughout

Africa, including Zimbabweans who had lobbied the government to act on

the report.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Copyright =A91997 Zimbabwe Independent. Distributed via Africa News

Online . For information about the content or for permission to

redistribute, publish or use for broadcast, contact Zimbabwe

Independent at the link above













------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 15:58:00 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violence

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Liberian election ends without violence

July 19, 1997

Web posted at: 9:34 p.m. EDT (0134 GMT)



MONROVIA, Liberia (CNN) -- Emerging from seven years of civil war,

Liberians flocked to the polls Saturday in the country's first

democratic election in 12 years, which ended peacefully.

No major incidents were reported as polls closed at 4 p.m. The voting

process was monitored by more than 500 international observers,

including former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.



Long lines snaked from polling centers as early as 4 a.m., with

reports of turnout exceeding 80 percent. About 750,000 voters had

registered to choose a president, a 26-member Senate and a 64-member

House of Representatives.

First returns could come Sunday evening, but final results aren't

expected until later in the week. Some of the early votes were being

counted by candlelight.



The elections were made possible after the signing of a peace accord

between rival warlords in August. The pact came after strong

international pressure, in particular from African neighbors and the

West African peacekeeping force known as ECOMOG, which has been in

Liberia.



Fighting among rival factions kills thousands



The conflict in Liberia began in 1989, when Charles Taylor launched an

armed uprising from Ivory Coast against army officer Samuel Doe, an

ethnic Krahn who had taken power in a military coup.

Taylor's campaign turned into an ethnic conflict, with seven factions

fighting for control of the country and its resources, particularly

iron ore, timber and rubber. Up to 200,000 people were killed and more

than 1 million were forced from their homes.

The country's infrastructure was destroyed, and a generation of school

children were turned into young soldiers.

Doe, accused of stealing votes to win the last election in 1985, was

toppled and executed in 1990 by one of the rival factions that emerged

during the war.

Now, with Saturday's vote, people hope for political stability. But

among the presidential candidates are three

warlords-turned-politicians. Taylor is among them -- and is seen as

the man to beat in the presidential bid.

His main civilian rival is Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, a U.S.-educated

banker and the United Nations Development Program's former director

for Africa. Johnson-Sirleaf said she was hoping for a clear result.



"We just want a clean sweep so we can get started with the process of

healing the wounds," she said. There will be a runoff poll, if none of

the 13 presidential candidates receives more than 50 percent of the

vote.



Both Taylor and Johnson-Sirleaf said their priorities would be to work

for peace and reconciliation, to revive the economy and rebuild the

infrastructure.



All of the three former warlords said they would accept the election

results, but observers say there are fears the conflict may erupt

again after the vote.

"The year after the elections is going to be a critical one," U.S.

Ambassador William Milam said.



Last year, a nationwide disarmament program took some weapons off the

streets, but few people believe that the country has been really

cleared of the arms, particularly after ECOMOG forces found caches of

hidden arms in the countryside.



Liberia watchers say one of the new government's main tasks will be to

prevent the factions that are hiding weapons from dragging them out

again to launch a new war, if their leaders disagree with the election

results.



Correspondent Bob Coen and Reuters contributed to this report.











------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 18:35:51 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC953B.C3C4E080"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC953B.C3C4E080

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Nobody could possibly blame the Norwegians for being scared to death of =

such a deadly and fate-deciciding 'plague' like AIDS;but Norway is not =

the kind of country one would normally expect to sink so low as to =

launch such a racist propaganda that people normally associate with =

Hitler,his henchmen and the people who believe in their creed.This =

outrage is way,way beneath the Scandanavian sense of fairness and =

respect for others.thanks to America for inventing a desease that is so =

devastatingly scary,incomprehendable and deadly that it could make nice =

people like the scandanavians lose the dignified manner in which they =

recieve and treat their guests.



Regards Basss!



----------

From:

Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 08:42 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway



The Zimbabwe Independent



Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway







July 4, 1997







Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned

President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to

retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which

labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.



As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit

liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV

transmission in that country.



Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a

widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in

Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned

its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.



The Press statement said the heterosexual transmission of HIV in

Norway had to a greater degree occurred through connecting points

between the Norwegian HIV epidemic and that in African countries south

of the Sahara.



The NBH, citing two sources of transmission in which African men had

infected Norwegian women who did not know their partners' HIV-status,

said it was necessary to focus attention on Africans in Norway as

migrants coming from countries south of the Sahara.



"It can be said that the presence of HIV among the Africans in Norway

is equally high as in the countries they come from. This however makes

for their higher numbers in comparison to other heterosexual groups in

Norway," the Board said in its statement.



"HIV preventative work directed towards the Africans in Norway is of

great importance in order to stop the disease spreading among this

group. In the same way, Norwegian men and women with sexual partners

from countries south of the Sahara must be aware that they stand a

higher risk of HIV infection than when one has a Norwegian sexual

partner."



The African Forum in Norway (AFNOR), a pressure group formed in

September last year after the publication of the report, sought to

raise public awareness on discrimination against Africans in that

country who were reported to have been tested for Hiv/Aids without

their knowledge.



The pressure group represents African organisations from throughout

Africa, including Zimbabweans who had lobbied the government to act on

the report.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Copyright =A91997 Zimbabwe Independent. Distributed via Africa News

Online . For information about the content or for permission to

redistribute, publish or use for broadcast, contact Zimbabwe

Independent at the link above













------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 17:16:30 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Lamin seems to think that my first remark is out of

context. Actually, it is one way of interpreting what he said,

based on my experiences. In any case, I didn't place much

emphasis on it. I am happy that his 'friends' were not

thinking in this way.



I never said there was no peace in Africa. How can I say

such a thing about the second largest continent on earth with

over fifty countries? I said it depended on where one found

oneself. If there is no peace in Africa, then there is also

no peace in Europe, Asia, America etc. Obviously, there is

less peace in a country at war than one not at war. This is

why I find generalising about Africa in many cases unhelpful.

The same brush cannot be used to paint the whole of the

continent.



I said there was uneasy calm in many African countries. I

do not know when we shall achieve 'easy calm', but

addressing the CAUSES of conflict is obviously fundamental to

this. I also do not have the answer to Lamin's second

question:' When shall we stop ourselves from being into western

hands?' It can be done either collectively or individually,

and there are signs that this is happening in some African

countries.



I do not blame the rest of the world - what a

preposterous thing to do - for Africa's ills. But surely - I

had previously thought no one would argue with this - centuries

of slavery ( meaning virtually free labour for many

western countries by Africa's most able-bodied men and women),

colonialism and neo-colonialism, have done a lot of damage to

our economies, self-confidence, social and political life. This

is precisely what school children in parts of the U.K., at

least, are being taught at the moment about Africa. I could

simply have been quoting from one of the textbooks used in

British schools! In fact, as a reviewer, I had to moderate

the language to put part of the blame on the Africans

themselves. If Lamin has any doubts about this I can happily

send him my comments.



I think Lamin missed the point regarding what I said about

social welfare, subsidies etc. I did not say providing these

things is bad. How can I? I was simply saying that such a

'safety valve' did not exist in most African countries. And

the reason for this is mainly poverty. how can a country

afford to be a welfare state when it relies heavily on

international banking organizations for most of her development

projects? Is it not possible can conflicts can be minimised

in Africa, if people have the sort of assistance given to

those in the west? A person who is retrenched in the west

can fall back on the dole, and their children would be

provided for. This does not happen in most African countries.



Because of scarce resources and other problems the education

systems in many African countries do not cater for the

disadvantaged in society. Whereas in western countries

primary school pupils proceed to secondary schools, in

some African countries this is not just possible, there

being no space for them all. There are a host of other

issues that can make an individual rebellious. If there is

a safety valve such feelings can, at least, be contained.



I think if Africa is to succeed, we have to find our

own solutions. Other people do not ask us our opinion

regarding the running of their countries. This does not

mean that we have to cut ourselves off from the rest of

the world. But it is basically our struggle. Lamin

mentioned ODA. I know better than to rely on empty

rhetoric, especially coming in the wake of the disgraceful

Earth Summit. For how many decades have Africans been

asking for this? If I do not see concrete steps in that direction

in the next ten years at least, I will continue to see

it as empty rhetoric, a case of giving with one hand

and taking with another.



Finally, Lamin also mentioned that his 'friends' said

that one never knew when war would broke out in Africa.

This is clearly not true. Had western powers directed

their efforts at preventive diplomacy, some of the wars

could have been prevented. The weapons used to fight these

wars do not come from Africa. In The Gambia before the

coup, there were signs that it was just a matter of time

before it happened. It was the same in Sierra Leone when

J.S.Momoh was overthrown. In Zaire it was the same story.



Even if what happens in African cannot be predicted, is

the west any different? How come the Japanese did not

predict the nerve gas attack about two years ago in a

public area? Let us not forget that Japan was itself an

imperial power, and had made serious miscalculations in the

past. Similarly, if the U.S authorities had known that

Timothy McVeigh would blow up the Oklahoma State Building,

they would have taken precautions. The same can be said

about the IRA, ETA etc.



I am happy that Africa did not cause any world war,

and did not enslave or colonise anybody. The atrocities

committed by the principal participants, including Japan,

need not be repeated here. As I said in my previos

piece, we welcome comments and criticisms, but they have to

be constructive. Otherwise Lamin's 'friends' will continue

to deserve what they get.



THANKS FOR READING

Momodou





On Sun, 20



> Mr. M. Njie,

>

> Thanks for that piece.

> > I hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; saying

> > that Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so that

> > tourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'

> > when they visit Africa.

>

> This seems out of context under the circumstances and I will not say

> further on it!

>

> >what we have in many African countries

> > is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western

> > governments playing one group of people against another, CIA

> > sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.

>

> Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?

> When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?

> And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?

> Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannot

> continue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is a

> no-win situation!

>

> > How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of

> > ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and

> > The Gambia were 'tranquil?'

>

> I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical than

> my 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all of

> Africa is constantly on fire!

>

> >Let Lamin urge his friends to tell

> > their governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,

> > child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students pay

> > for their education while at university and not after, when

> > they have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to their

> > farmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind of

> > situation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will not

> > develop in the west.

>

> My friend, what do you mean by this? No social welfare, no aiding of the

> less privileged, etc? Now that doesn't sound good to me. The West has

> realised that free enterprise is not without pitfalls, and thank

> God they are trying to minimise those ills. Subsidies, student

> loans are ways of redistributing the national cake and I welcome it.

> Oh, how I wish we can do the same!

> >

> > If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about

> > his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and

> > neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.

> >

> Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisde

> views even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends know

> what they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa is

> a must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even when

> they display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we are

> far from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the saying

> goes, 'society is man's mirror'.

>

> Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I am

> not a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments from

> others on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.

>

> Lamin

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:02:34 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Africa: ECA Governance Forum

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To:

Date: 20/07/97 19:34

Subject: Africa: ECA Governance Forum

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Africa: UNECA Governance Forum

Date distributed (ymd): 970720

Document reposted by APIC



This posting contains two documents related to the First Annual

African Governance Forum. For more information on the Governance

Forum, the UN Special Initiative on Africa, or any other aspects

of work at UNECA, contact:



Peter K. A. da Costa

Cabinet Office of the Executive Secretary

UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)

Tel: +251-1 51 58 26 (direct)

or +251-1-51 72 00 Ext 35486

Fax: +251-1 51 22 33

E-Mail:

Web:



***********************************************************



ECA PRESS RELEASE NO. 24



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



GOOD GOVERNANCE THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE FOR AFRICA'S

FUTURE, SAYS UN SECRETARY-GENERAL AS ECA/UNDP FORUM OPENS



Addis Ababa, 11 July 1997 -- There is no single issue of greater

importance to the economic and political future of Africa than

good governance, and it must command the "full and lasting

attention" of Africans, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan declared

here today.



In a videotaped statement delivered to the First African

Governance Forum which began this morning at the Economic

Commission for Africa headquarters, Mr. Annan told delegates from

14 African countries, UN agencies, donor and NGO representatives

that good governance was a key condition for sustainable

development.



"[Good governance]", Mr. Annan said, "promotes the most salient

features of a free and prosperous society: social justice,

transparency, accountability in the management of public

affairs".



Mr. Annan said he believed Africa was entering a "new wave of

progress", based on peace, democracy, human rights, and

sustainable development. These four pillars, he added, formed the

"pillars of good governance".



In his opening remarks, the forum's host, UN Under

Secretary-General and ECA Executive Secretary, K.Y. Amoako, told

delegates the meeting sought to "establish a dialogue on

governance issues among Africans and their partners in the

international community, to facilitate sharing of experiences,

and to foster consensus around best practices of governance".



Stressing that Africa's post-Cold War economic crisis was the

result of "an insufficiency of peace, security and policy

stability", Mr. Amoako argued that, with the current phenomenon

of democratization, Africa must concentrate on capacity building.



"Only in this way can we assure that the process of economic

reforms and political liberalization remains irreversible", the

ECA head asserted.



ECA and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are

co-sponsoring the Forum as part of the UN System-Wide Special

Initiative on Africa (UNSIA) -- a 10-year plan launched by the UN

in March 1996 to co-ordinate, leverage and consolidate the work

of UN agencies, including the World Bank and the International

Monetary Fund, in Africa.



The UNSIA is focused on United Nations System collaboration at

country level in key development areas, including Education,

Health, Water, Governance, Harnessing Information Technology for

Development, and Promoting Food Security and Sustainable

Livelihood.



Mr. Amoako and UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth -- who is

also in attendance here -- are co-chairs of the UNSIA

Administrative Co-ordinating Committee.



Salim Ahmed Salim, Secretary-General of the Organization of

African Unity (OAU), told the Forum that there were "no

ready-made recipes for democracy and governance" and as such

"each society should generate its home-grown modalities for

forging ahead in democracy".



"...While the fundamental principles of democracy and good

governance are universal," Mr. Salim added, "their application

varies from country to country". African countries were,

therefore, "entitled to determine the application of democratic

government on the basis of the socio-cultural values, taking into

account their specific realities".



Mr. Salim listed four specific factors in good governance in

Africa: the strengthening of the quality of leadership in Africa;

sound management of economies; a strong judicial system; and

independent and responsible media.



Norway, one of 18 donor countries invited to participate in the

Forum, stressed the importance of education -- alongside

participation, rule of law and transparency -- in the building of

good governance.



"Investment in social capital represents a way out of poverty",

said Kari Nordheim-Larsen, Norway's Minister of Development

Co-operation, in a statement read on her behalf by Norway's

Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sven A. Holmsen.



Ms. Nordheim-Larsen told the forum that governance was central to

Norwegian aid policy. Norway, she reported, had established a

trust fund in Africa on governance with UNDP in December 1995,

and was encouraged to see that governance was an important

component of the UNSIA.



Referring to the country reports prepared for the forum, Ms.

Larsen added: "We are even more encouraged by the documentation

before us, which clearly shows that progress is being made at the

country level, and that the approach to the issue of governance

is discussed and tailored to the country specific situation. I

foresee... a continued strong Norwegian support for the issue of

governance in Africa in the coming years."



Turning to the issue of the UN reforms, Ms. Nordheim-Larsen said

the principle of good governance was also important for

international organizations.



Encouraging the UN Secretary-general to present "broad and

comprehensive" reforms in his second track of proposals due 16

July, Ms. Nordheim-Larsen concluded: "In order for the UN system

to have a greater impact at country level, we need a system which

works in a much more integrated way than at present. I encourage

and expect all UN agencies to participate in good faith in the

reform process. Turf battles among different agencies can no

longer be permitted."



Also making statements at the opening ceremony were Dawit

Yohannes, Speaker of Ethiopia's House of Representatives, and

Anathassios Theodorakis, Deputy Director-General of the European

Commission.



Some 14 African countries are participating in the two-day forum,

with Prime Minister Kwassi Klutse heading the Togolese

delegation. The full list of participants is: Botswana, Cameroon,

Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius,

Senegal, Uganda, Mozambique and Swaziland. Nigeria is

participating as an observer.



Participating African countries will articulate their positions

on the following themes:



* Decentralization;

* Constitutional and Judicial Reform and Human Rights;

* Electoral and Parliamentary Reforms;

* Socio-economic Management and Public Administration; and

* Empowerment and Participation.



Three NGO umbrellas -- MWENGO, Forum of Women in Development, and

FAVDO -- have also been invited to participate, following an NGOs

Consultation that took place in Addis Ababa last May as part of

the Africa Governance Forum process.



In addition to ECA and UNDP, several other UN system

organizations and agencies are represented at the forum: ILO,

IMF, UNESCO, UNHCR, UNICEF, UN Centre for Human Rights, UN/DPA,

UN/DDSMS, UNOPS, UNAVEM III, and the World Bank.



Observers include the Inter-Parliamentary Union, European Centre

for Development Policy Management, Institute of Social Studies,

African Institute for Economic and Social Studies, Institution of

African Democracy, Friedrich Ebert Foundation, Japan

International Cooperation Agency, International Peace Academy,

and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral

Assistance, among others.



Representatives from the European Union, the Commonwealth

Secretariat and the Secretariat of the Organization for Economic

Cooperation and Development (OECD) Assistance Committee are also

present.



************************************************************



COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY THE ECA/UNDP JOINT SECRETARIAT OF THE UN

SPECIAL INITIATIVE ON AFRICA AT THE END OF THE FIRST ANNUAL

AFRICAN GOVERNANCE FORUM.



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12 July 1997



Addis Ababa, 12 July 1997 -- The first annual African Governance

Forum was hosted by ECA and UNDP on 11-12 July 1997. The Forum

was convened in the context of the UN System-Wide Special

Initiative on Africa, under which UNDP and ECA share

responsibility to improve coordination and collaboration in the

implementation of programmes, as well as in assisting in the

mobilization of resources at regional and country levels.



African governments, civil society organizations, and partners

with substantial governance experience on the African continent

such as, UN cooperating agencies, bilateral development agencies

and international organizations used the Forum as a unique

opportunity to engage in an open dialogue on the state of

governance on the continent, geared to building consensus,

improving coordination and helping to mobilize resources on a

more predictable basis.



Through the articulation of successes and constraints, the Forum

participants were able to identify the critical elements needed

to advance the culture of good governance in Africa. All the

programmes presented have emanated from prior consultations at a

national level. The dialogue throughout was candid,

demonstrating ownership and the homegrown nature of African

governance programmes.



The agenda focused on: Constitutional and Judicial Reform and

Human Rights; Local Government and Decentralization; Electoral

and Parliamentary Assistance; Socio-economic Management, Public

Administration, Accountability and Efficiency; and Empowerment,

Civil Society, Civic Education, and Media Capacity Building.

Many interesting and important issues were fully discussed,

including gender equity and the efficacy of the opposition, the

urgent need for constitutional safeguards that guarantee human

rights and civil liberties, power-sharing between local and

central authorities encouraging an active as well as independent

and transparent electoral mechanisms.



OAU Secretary General Salim A. Salim drew attention, during the

opening ceremony, to the diversity of African historical

experiences. This was reinforced in the discussions, as the

importance of tradition and culture in Africa's governance

experience was frequently mentioned.



A clear consensus emerged on the essential practices of good

governance as including:



* Leadership building;

* Transparency and accountability;

* Civil society empowerment;

* Gender mainstreaming and the advancement of women;

* Political transition (support to parliamentary processes,

independent judiciary, and electoral authorities);

* Peace and stability;

* The rule of law;

* Constitutional guarantees; and

* Free and responsible media and press



In the final analysis, the real test of the importance of the

Forum is whether it reflects an agreement and commitment of

African governments, and civil society, to build and promote good

governance and a democratic culture, together.



Fourteen African governments were represented at the ministerial

level and 14 others participated as observers. Eighteen donor

institutions and six UN organizations as well as the Bretton

Woods institutions were also represented. Agreement was reached

to pursue collaborative and coordinated programmes in support of

good governance. There was also consensus that the objectives of

the Forum were largely met, and that there is a legitimate basis

for it to be repeated annually.



************************************************************

This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the

Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational

affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary

objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States

around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

individuals.



Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

message):

Policy Electronic Distribution List);

(about APIC);

previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

information files, are also available on the Web at:

http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml



To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

For more information about material cited

from another source please contact directly the source

mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.



For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

************************************************************



---forwarded mail END---



--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:22:57 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Ivorian list?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello List Members,

I've an ivorian friend who's interested in getting in touch with any

ivorian mail list.

So please, contact me at:

My greetings to all of you.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 17:09:45 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violence

Message-ID: <



I think we should all pray for the Liberian people and hope that all those participating in the elections would accept the results in peace. Perhaps that would open a new chapter in Africa's political history.



malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:25:12 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Unnisaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Unnisaa

Message-ID: <



Please members of Gambia-l check out the following webpage.

Your comments are highly

appreciated. Thanks!!!!

MGOMEZ



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 10:37:18 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 13:42 20/07/97 +2000, M. M. JENG wrote:

>The Zimbabwe Independent

>

>Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway

>

>July 4, 1997

>

>Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned

>President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to

>retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which

>labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.

>

>As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit

>liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV

>transmission in that country.

>

>Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a

>widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in

>Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned

>its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.



The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian

newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from

Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".



Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are

always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the

most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything

without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?

Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we

have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who

are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,

WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from

charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does

it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only

once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of

Africa(ns).



Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International

Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of

Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such

disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as

individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all

necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to

behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our

governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way

"outsiders" would do.



PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's

real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to

justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the

"International Community").



I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,

but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel

things have become different.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 11:07:02 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote







July 20, 1997

Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)



MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil

war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential

elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election

observers by claiming widespread fraud.

The claims raised fears that Liberia's attempts to return to peace

after seven years of civil war would again be thwarted, particularly

if other challengers also condemned the vote.





With 13 percent of polling stations reporting, Charles Taylor of the

National Patriotic Party had 49,539 votes, or 62 percent, the head of

the Independent Elections Commission, Henry Andrews, announced Sunday

night.

Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the former U.N. official seen as Taylor's

toughest competitor, had only 14,379, or 18 percent. Andrews said the

results were from 250 of 1,890 polling stations.



Other parties received 3 percent or less.

Andrews emphasized that the results were only preliminary, but the

huge gap sparked jubilation by Taylor supporters -- mainly teen-age

boys who comprised the bulk of his fighting force during Liberia's

seven-year civil war. "Charles Taylor! Charles Taylor!" groups of

youths shouted as they jumped for joy after the figures were announced

on national radio.







Rival says people were 'told how to vote'





Despite international observers' statements that the election Saturday

appeared peaceful and without obvious signs of fraud,

Johnson-Sirleaf's Unity Party accused peacekeeping soldiers

responsible for safeguarding polling stations of casting votes for

people too confused to vote themselves, and of beating Unity Party

observers who objected.

"In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for

assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there

were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"

Johnson-Sirleaf said at her party headquarters after the early results

were given. She also said that in some voting stations, former faction

fighters cordoned off voting areas and refused to let people cast

ballots in private.



"We believe if the vote was free and fair, we would have won..." she

said.





International monitors praise process



The allegations were surprising given the universally high marks by

observers from the United Nations, European Commission and several

non-governmental agencies, including the Carter Center of former U.S.

President Jimmy Carter.



Election officials said they were unaware of wrongdoing at the polls

and had yet to receive an official complaint. Johnson-Sirleaf said her

party planned to file a complaint and demand an investigation on

Monday.





Earlier, Carter had compared the vote to "almost a miracle ... almost

unprecedented on a global basis," because of the huge turnout and

peaceful proceedings.







In Montserrado County, which includes Monrovia, voter turnout was

about 90 percent, said Paul Harrington of the European Commission, one

of the international organizations that contributed to the more than

500 observers on hand to monitor voting. Turnout was estimated at 80

percent to 85 percent in the rest of the country.





Will the winner offer posts to defeated rivals?





Both Taylor and Johnson-Sirleaf preached peace and reconciliation,

words most Liberians have heard before but rarely seen. Both also said

they hoped to win in the first round and avoid a runoff next month.

Whatever the case, Taylor said, he would be willing to accept a

position in a government led by another.



Johnson-Sirleaf, however, has made clear she would refuse to work with

Taylor. "I have no respect for him," she said on Liberian national

radio Saturday. "I've seen the destruction he's caused, I've seen the

impoverishment he's caused, and I cannot be a part of rewarding him

for this" by serving in his government.



The West African country, which was founded in 1847 by freed American

slaves, suffered under the ethnic dictatorship of President Samuel Doe

through the 1980s until Taylor launched an assault to oust him.



Doe was toppled, tortured and killed shortly after the war began, but

the conflict grew to include seven different factions vying for power

in the timber, diamond and rubber-rich country.







Fighting that had been confined mainly to the countryside erupted in

Monrovia from April to June 1996 and led to international pressure on

the warlords to sign a new peace accord. The plan cleared the way for

disarmament last year and Saturday's vote.



Copyright 1997 =A0 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This

material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:30:03 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTI

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hi Liz Stewart Fatti



What i would advice you to do is, your son should take all necessary

vaccination shots. Hence i guess he was born and raised in San Francisco

until the age of 14. The shots should range from yellow fever, polio,

typhoid and tetanus.



You wrote that you didn=B4t arrange for him to take malaria tablets because=

he

is going to stay there for a while. Again you wrote: "Also, most Gambians

there seems to think it is best to treat after, and develop resistance" What

i learnt from my old schooldays in our hygiene lessons was " PREVENTION IS

BETTER THAN CURE" and this was a western slogan therefore i thought you

should have known better. This alone should not have been reason enough not

to purchase the tabs.



In the question of Malaria you should buy PARAGUANIL and CHLOCHIN. PHOSPH.

This is a prevention remedy not catch malaria.



These tablets should be taken with food and should be taken as prescribe by

the doctor. it should be taken one week before travelling and four weeks

after your return.



In the matter of insurance i would advice you to buy international insurance

which covers the globe. Since i am living in Europe and not the Us and don=

=B4t

know where you can contact in San Francisco. I will give you the following

contact in Indianapolis: INTERCONTINENTAL CORP. 135 NORTH PENNSYLVANIA

STREET, INDIANAPOLIS IND 46204. PHONE (TOLL FREE) 1-800-962-6831 OR (OFFICE)

317-238-5700, FAX 317-637-6634.



My reason for the rocommendation is if it happens that there arises any

complications beyond the Gambias capacity the company pays for home

transport. Also if you are out of cash to pay for treatment/hospitalisation

the insurance company will guarantee for advance payment or telex the money

to the doctor or hospital. What you only need to do in matter of emergency

is just call the SOS number on your insurance card, give your policy number,

name of doctor or hospital.



Wishing you son a nice stay in the Gambia







With kind regards







Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:29:33 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote

>

>

>

>July 20, 1997

>Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)

>

>MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil

>war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential

>elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election

>observers by claiming widespread fraud.



Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the

results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard

for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????





>Rival says people were 'told how to vote'



.... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for

>assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there

>were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"



What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to a

people who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess the

whole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) is

nothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet. Is this not an

indication of potential political crisis, maybe another coup (God forbid) in

Liberia in the future (or elsewhere). Take a look at Sierra Leone. Calls

where made for a quick return to democratic rule prior to the elections that

put Kabbah in power. If the planning of the return to democratic rule was

done in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk of

returning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abacha

seized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrs

but pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -

consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% free

of irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even know

what their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to just

give up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be they

could have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after having

time to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they were

indirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.



DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quote

Museveni:



"Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got a

social base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about a

multiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must be

transformed..."



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:38:28 +0200

From: "Per E. Grotnes" <

To:

Subject: Protest against Norway

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



There are several important issues connected to the AIDS warning given by

the Norwegian health officer last year.

1.) If it happens to be true that sexual contacts with "south of saharians"

constitute high risks of contracting AIDS, should not a warning be issued?

Implicit in the warning given is a reminder that unprotected sex with

strangers always has been and will be risky.

2.) The official's wording of the problem was an unlucky one, especially

since the data referred to were rather poorly analysed. Mainly it was rhe

media that pounced on the statements and made more out of it than it

deserved. Actually a wealth of protests came from other responsible persons

in the months after. The whole issue died in the newspapers after a few months.

3.) There has been several warnings of HIV risks from the same officials

both before and after this statement. It has been pointed out that sex

tourism to Thailand is one of the sources for HIV, homosexual men with

several partners is another source. Yesterday WHO published that aid workers

have a very high incidence of HIV. NORAD, Norway's aid organization, has

stated in a report that as many as one in ten of thir field workers carries HIV.



All this boils down to one point. If you are fooling around with a lot of

partners, whether they are from Nordfjordeid (a small village with a

reputation of religiousness) or from Banjul, protect yourself and the

partners (and your spouse) by using a condom.



4.) Then to the question of Norwegians as racists. There are unhappily

enough far worse evidence of Norwegians as averse to any kind of

foreigners. Presently refugees from the former Yugoslavia, Pakistan, Marocco

and from Afghanistan are under harder pressure than any African. Even Swedes

have a harder time than you should expect since language and culture is the

same in both countries.



Antagonism against strangers seem to be part of our heritage. When I was a

young boy some fifty years ago, a boy from a neighbouring valley would never

dare go to the saturday dances in our valley. He would be beaten almost to

death. Also you cold see in the newspapers advertisements of rooms to let.

Invariably it added that North Norwegians would not get the room.



Now this is not uniquely Norwegian. I have heard rather derogatory

statements about Lebanese in Banjul. And to leave Gambia alone: in my

travels I have rarely found any nation or tribe that do not remind me of my

home country in those aspects.



5.) To those that show indignation of the HIV warning. Should not concerned

people whether black or pink (read white) point to risks and wrongs in

Africa? I do flatter myself of being above common racism. I pity those that

do not see a person instead of a black or white face. Those that dislike

other cultures and looks that are different from themselves are not the

worst, they can be fought. The worst are the ones that see no evil, hear no

wrongs and always talk and act as if the African is a baby. They are dangerous.

My friends, attack criticism if it is unfair. Do not attack those that

criticises. To paraphrase old Mao, let the enemy show his hand so that you

know him better than he does himself. Beware of too friendly "friends". A

friend that never criticise you is either lazy, exploiting you or simply

stupid.



Sorry about my old man's musings, It was too tempting.

Regards from PerG





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 9:15:59 -0500

From:

To:

Message-ID: <





Good morning and Peace be unto you all

This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that

we are also going to join them for sure one day.



My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister

Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after

short illness caused by prostate cancer.

May his soul rest in peace.

He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young

children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event

with faith and strength and hope .

Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had

a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.

I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share

it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home

hghanim@erols.com

Thanks and Peace to you all

Habib Diab Ghanim

**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 10:55:30 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> >Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote

> >

> >

> >

> >July 20, 1997

> >Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)

> >

> >MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil

> >war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential

> >elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election

> >observers by claiming widespread fraud.

>

> Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the

> results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard

> for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????

>

>

> >Rival says people were 'told how to vote'

>

> ... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for

> >assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there

> >were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"

>

> What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to a

> people who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess the

> whole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) is

> nothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet.



Abdou, perhaps we should remind ourselves with a Chinese Proverb: A

journey of a thousand mile begin with a step. No society can claim

attaining any level if they do not begin some where. A point many

of us may not know is that Charles Taylor had been a hero to many

Liberians when he declared war on Samuel Doe. The problem came when

the objective of the war was not noly to remove a dictator who was not

only breaking the laws of the country but doing so with impunity.In

1990 when Samuel Doe was killed Charles Taylors forces controlled over

90 % of the country. The story might be different if he declared

unilateral ceasefire in 1990 and called for elections.



Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster

created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of

the world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religion

or language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoretically

its really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently every

society has some form of it.



The concept of voting is really to allow every member of the society

to have a say on the issues being debated. It would take a life time

for the whole country to meet and give their opinion, or we vote separately

every aspect or every decision the country has to make. To make things

easier, balloting was deviced to select a person who we believe would

stand for the issues and values we cherish most.



Inorder to prevent individuals from abusing the system a set of rules

to guide through the process are written and agreed upon just in case-

i.e.the Constitution.



What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's

implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the

carpet". We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"

there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To those

non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,

age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.

Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree

(experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa

Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to be

classed democratic.



I think the qestion should be how do we incorporate this noble human

idea into the daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia, China,

Russia and the US. Many of these societies may have had considerable

gains in doing just that but the road to democratization cannot be a

complete one since society or the values it cherish are always

evolving. Our measure of success should not only be in the practice of

the rituals (ie. take a bollot paper and sign), but enabling every

individual of a group, organization or country to consciously

participate in the decision process without fear or prejudice- If

balloting is not the suitable ritual under our conditions then we meet

at the Bantaba or may be someone should suggest a better idea.







> done in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk of

> returning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abacha

> seized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrs

> but pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -

> consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% free

> of irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even know

> what their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to just

> give up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be they

> could have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after having

> time to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they were

> indirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.



Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. One

observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved

after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?



Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people

should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.

We must all have the right and opportunity to participate. Under a

well suited system Jawara would have been removed when people's

interest were not served by popular conscious decision (without

coersion). And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe

leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themseleves"-

a concept a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the

society.



Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming for

arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a

bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and

ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the

country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we be

saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we

say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother

(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.





>

> DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quote

> Museveni:

>

> "Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got a

> social base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about a

> multiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must be

> transformed..."





The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to

be democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message across

to the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea of

one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular

participation to local and national decision making- or am I way

out?





Malanding Jaiteh



>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 09:26:07 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Mousa Diab

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I offer my condolences to Habib Diab and the family of Mousa Diab. Mousa

Diab was someone whom I knew very well at St Augustine's High School. He

was in the lower fifth form when I was in form one. When he was in

upper five, he used to serve as back up pre-fect to my class when I was in

form two. The last time I saw Mousa was the very day that I left The

Gambia for the first time bound for The United States. He was at Yundum

Airport on that day.

I remembered him asking me where I was going. When I told him that I was

off to The States, he shook my hand in a congratulatory gesture.

Mousa had great musical talents. During the glorious days of Super

Eagles ( pre IFANG BONDI ), in the late 60's to early 70's he was a member

of one of the smaller Banjul Bands who were proteges of The then powerful

and irresistible Super Eagles Band. He was a vocalist and had an

incredibly good and sweet voice. Those were just prior to the era of the

musical revolution in SeneGambia when Super Eagles first introduced local

rhythms and incorporated Sabarr ( Wollof drums ) into their music and

came up with Ndaga which subsequently spread to and adopted by Senegalese

artist calling it Mbalax. Some of the

relative old timers and late 60's and early 70's St Augustine's alumnus

like my friend Emmanuel Sang Ndow know and can write a little about Mousa

Diab. Infact, when I established contact with Habib just two weeks ago, I

enquired about Mousa and he informed me of his condition which deeply

saddened me.

May his soul rest in peace.



Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================















On Mon, 21 Jul 1997



>

> Good morning and Peace be unto you all

> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that

> we are also going to join them for sure one day.

>

> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister

> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after

> short illness caused by prostate cancer.

> May his soul rest in peace.

> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young

> children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event

> with faith and strength and hope .

> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had

> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.

> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share

> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home

> hghanim@erols.com

> Thanks and Peace to you all

> Habib Diab Ghanim

> **************************************

> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

> Suite 550 East Tower

> Washington, D.C. 20005

> Voice: (202) 289-5920

> Fax: (202) 289-5938

> **************************************

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:39:10 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: your mail

Message-ID: <199707211639.MAA05171@hemlock>

Content-Type: text



>

>

> Good morning and Peace be unto you all

> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that

> we are also going to join them for sure one day.

>

> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister

> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after

> short illness caused by prostate cancer.

> May his soul rest in peace.

> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young

> children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event

> with faith and strength and hope .

> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had

> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.

> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share

> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home

> hghanim@erols.com

> Thanks and Peace to you all

> Habib Diab Ghanim

> **************************************

> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

> Suite 550 East Tower

> Washington, D.C. 20005

> Voice: (202) 289-5920

> Fax: (202) 289-5938

> **************************************

>



My condolence to the Diab family. May his soul Rest In Peace.



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:45:03 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <



Abdou:



Another question to ask: why are so many African elections characterized by

fraudulence and intimidation (not necessarily the case in Liberia)?



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:53:40 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Mousa Diab

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Thanks Tony,

Yes he will be missed feel especially sorry for his little children=2E

The funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I =20

understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone =20

about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with =20

the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh=2E

Hope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country=2E

Best regards

Habib Diab -Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From: tloum@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 12:28 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: Mousa Diab



<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--



I offer my condolences to Habib Diab and the family of Mousa Diab=2E Mousa

Diab was someone whom I knew very well at St Augustine's High School=2E He

was in the lower fifth form when I was in form one=2E When he was in

upper five, he used to serve as back up pre-fect to my class when I was =20

in

form two=2E The last time I saw Mousa was the very day that I left The

Gambia for the first time bound for The United States=2E He was at Yundum

Airport on that day=2E

I remembered him asking me where I was going=2E When I told him that I was

off to The States, he shook my hand in a congratulatory gesture=2E

Mousa had great musical talents=2E During the glorious days of Super

Eagles ( pre IFANG BONDI ), in the late 60's to early 70's he was a =20

member

of one of the smaller Banjul Bands who were proteges of The then powerful

and irresistible Super Eagles Band=2E He was a vocalist and had an

incredibly good and sweet voice=2E Those were just prior to the era of the

musical revolution in SeneGambia when Super Eagles first introduced local

rhythms and incorporated Sabarr ( Wollof drums ) into their music and

came up with Ndaga which subsequently spread to and adopted by Senegalese

artist calling it Mbalax=2E Some of the

relative old timers and late 60's and early 70's St Augustine's alumnus

like my friend Emmanuel Sang Ndow know and can write a little about Mousa

Diab=2E Infact, when I established contact with Habib just two weeks ago, I

enquired about Mousa and he informed me of his condition which deeply

saddened me=2E

May his soul rest in peace=2E



Thanks

Tony



=20



=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D =20





Anthony W Loum tloum@u=2Ewashington=2Ee=

du

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa=2E98195-3200

=20



=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D =20



=20



=20



=20



















On Mon, 21 Jul 1997 hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:



>

> Good morning and Peace be unto you all

> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also =20

that

> we are also going to join them for sure one day=2E

>

> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister =20

=20



> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar =20

after

> short illness caused by prostate cancer=2E

> May his soul rest in peace=2E

> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young

> children=2E May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event =20=

=20

=20



> with faith and strength and hope =2E

> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field=2E He =20=

=20

had

> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia=2E

> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can =20

share

> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home

> hghanim@erols=2Ecom

> Thanks and Peace to you all

> Habib Diab Ghanim

> **************************************

> National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

> 1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

> Suite 550 East Tower

> Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

> Voice: (202) 289-5920

> Fax: (202) 289-5938

> **************************************

>





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 02:05:44 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Mali--elections

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Forwarded from PANA--------- Lamin.



Vandalism in Malian Elections



July 21, 1997



BAMAKO, Mali (PANA) - Polling stations were ransacked in several Malian upcountry regions where parlimentary elections

were repeated on Sunday after the cancellation of the previous ones in April.



Although the voting excercise went smoothly in Bamako the capital, violent incidents were reported from upcountry particularly

at San, Segou in central Mali, Sikasso and Koutiala in the south and Kolokani in the west.



A grouping of opposition parties boycotted the elections and had threatened to use violence to prevent voters from going to

polling stations. This caused a low voter turn-out both in Bamako as well as in upcountry polling stations.



Some 5.5 million registered voters were expected to elect 147 members of parliament from among 575 candidates fielded by

19 political parties. A total of 23 independents were also standing.



The initial parliamentary election on April 13 was cancelled by the Malian constitutional court due to serious electoral

malpractices.



Major opposition called for the cancellation of the electoral process as whole, including the presidential polls.



But the government went ahead and organised presidential polls on May 11, during which the incumbent head of state, Alpha

Oumar Konare was re-elected.



The radical opposition said they would not recognise the president and that they were boycotting the repeated parliamentary

polls.



Reconciliation efforts by civil society organisation failed to bridge the gap between the opposition and pro-presidential parties.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:13:35 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Abdou,



Many of us share your sentiments. Western governments are

not doing much to stem the tide of racism in their countries.

'Racial' identity is imposed by others. The physical

genetically-based features of e.g skin colour and hair represent

only a tiny fraction of our genetic make-up, and there is no

basis for claiming that any other features e.g. skills,

personality and social tendencies are correlated with them.

'Race' is therefore a highly artificial construct. Children from

different 'races' NOTICE differences among themselves, but

NEGATIVE ASSOCIATIONS are learned.



Despite the fact that Africans were subjected to centuries

of humiliation and degradation, we are still, on balance, more

favourably disposed towards the perpetrators than they are to

us. Some misguided people in The Gambia insult, for example, Lebanese,

even those who are Gambian. But the same is also true the

other way. Not only that, people from other ethnic groups who

are perceived to be exploiters are also treated more or less

the same way. But this is nothing compared to the racist

organisations in Europe and the United States, who recruit

members on the internet and who are bent on keeping alive the

discredited idea of a 'superior race'. Combat 18, for example,

until recently (maybe they still do) had their headquarters in

Denmark with all facilities, including a radio station, computer

and other equipment, to promote their belief. Namely, that

'whites' were superior to 'blacks'. They were allowed to do

this in the name of democracy and free speech.



Many celebrities who are in mixed marriages were targeted.

The people involved, particularly 'white' women, were branded as

'traitors to their race'. Bombs enclosed in videotapes were

sent to these people, with intent to kill them. This is what

we should talk about. I have heard many Lebanese call Sierra

Leoneans 'Bastar Pickin'. But I did not always attribute this

to racism because some of those very Lebanese had Mende,

Temne etc wives.



There is no political party in Africa, as far as I know,

that is advocating for the return of all 'white' people to

Europe. Unfortunately, such parties do exist in Europe. We

should start seeing people as people, and not in terms of

their colour, language etc.



With regards to AIDS, there should be a more balanced

approach in the way it is reported. It was only after Gianni

Versace's death that I knew about his sexual orientation and

the possibility that he was HIV positive; that he used to

have unprotected sex with members of the gay community in

Miami. A comparison was also made to Calvin Klein. We do not

have 'gay communities' in Africa as yet. But Africans are

always blamed for bringing about AIDS. And whenever a 'black'

celebrity is infected with the virus, the whole world knows

about it. Why can't western scientists be honest enough and

tell the world the real story about the origins of AIDS?



I hope the day will come when we recognise that there is

only one race in the world - the human race.



Regards,

Momodou





On Mon, 21 Jul 1997,

Abdou Gibba wrote:



> At 13:42 20/07/97 +2000, M. M. JENG wrote:

> >The Zimbabwe Independent

> >

> >Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway

> >

> >July 4, 1997

> >

> >Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned

> >President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to

> >retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which

> >labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.

> >

> >As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit

> >liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV

> >transmission in that country.

> >

> >Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a

> >widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in

> >Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned

> >its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.

>

> The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian

> newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from

> Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".

>

> Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are

> always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the

> most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything

> without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?

> Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we

> have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who

> are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,

> WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from

> charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does

> it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only

> once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of

> Africa(ns).

>

> Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International

> Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of

> Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such

> disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as

> individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all

> necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to

> behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our

> governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way

> "outsiders" would do.

>

> PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's

> real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to

> justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the

> "International Community").

>

> I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,

> but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel

> things have become different.

>

> Regards,

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:01:24 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Mousa Diab

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I would also like to send my condolences to the Diab and Musa families

on the passing of Mr. Mousa Diab. May his soul rest in peace.



wrote:

> The funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I

> understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone

> about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with

> the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh.

> Hope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country.



FYI



Word from Banjul is that the uprising has been quelled with one reported

casualty.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 03:23:09 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Mousa Diab

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



My condolences to the Diab family on this great loss. May the soul of

Mousa rest in peace.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:14:34 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Mousa Diab

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Thanks Latir,

I am glad the attempt has been quelled for the sake of the people=2E We =20

cannot take any more upheavals=2E

Please keep us updated

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: latir@earthlink=2Enet

Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 1:56 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: Mousa Diab



<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

I would also like to send my condolences to the Diab and Musa families

on the passing of Mr=2E Mousa Diab=2E May his soul rest in peace=2E



hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:

> The funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I

> understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone

> about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with

> the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh=2E

> Hope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country=2E



FYI



Word from Banjul is that the uprising has been quelled with one reported

casualty=2E



Peace=2E



Latir Gheran



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:25:00 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Mousa Diab

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Thanks Lamin=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: BINTA@iuj=2Eac=2Ejp

Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 2:18 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: Mousa Diab



<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

My condolences to the Diab family on this great loss=2E May the soul of

Mousa rest in peace=2E



Lamin=2E



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:09:31 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: condolences

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



I EXTEND MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES.THIS DEATH IS VERY MUCH FELT BY ALL

THOSE WHO KNEW MOUSSA OR ANY MEMBER OF HIS FAMILY.MAY HIS SOUL REST IN

PERFECT PEACE.



EBRIMA DRAMEH

THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM

ENGLAND.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 17:24:13 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9623.21FBC0A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9623.21FBC0A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Ghanim,

Our very sincere Condolences to your entire extended family.May the =

Soul of the deceased rest in peace!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From:

Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:15 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List





Good morning and Peace be unto you all

This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also =

that =20

we are also going to join them for sure one day.



My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister =20

Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after =

=20

short illness caused by prostate cancer.

May his soul rest in peace.

He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young =20

children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event =20

with faith and strength and hope .

Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He =

had =20

a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.

I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can =

share =20

it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home =20

hghanim@erols.com

Thanks and Peace to you all

Habib Diab Ghanim

**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:21:42 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message of condolences

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







This message is being forwarded from Aisha Camara.

Thanks

Tony







---------- Forwarded message ----------







Habib,

Please accept my sympathy on the death of your nephew, Mousa

Diab and extend it to the rest of the family. I last saw him in

November before I left home, he did not look sick at all. I know my

dad will be very upset.



May ALLAH grant him eternal peace.



Regards



Aisha





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:15:22 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: condolences

Message-ID: <





Thanks Ebrima

Habib Diab -Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 3:12 PM

To:

Subject: condolences



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

I EXTEND MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES.THIS DEATH IS VERY MUCH FELT BY ALL

THOSE WHO KNEW MOUSSA OR ANY MEMBER OF HIS FAMILY.MAY HIS SOUL REST IN

PERFECT PEACE.





EBRIMA DRAMEH

THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM

ENGLAND.



______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:27:56 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Soldier killed in Gambia anniversary attack

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Soldier killed in Gambia anniversary attack



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



BANJUL, July 21 (Reuter) - Attackers shot dead one soldier and

wounded three others in Gambia on Monday on the eve of the third

anniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power,

the defence ministry said.

The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in a

failed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrol

after seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30 miles)

west of the capital Banjul, it added.

The ministry said one attacker had been wounded and captured. He

was being questioned. It named him as ex-lieutenant Allieu Bah, a

November 11, 1994 counter-coup plotter in the mainly Moslem West African

tourist haven and groundnut producer.

It said he and three accomplices, who were being hunted, had fled

to neighbouring Senegal with other plotters in 1994.

The attackers raided the army post at 2 a.m. and later ran into the

army patrol as they escaped with arms in an ambulance.

Jammeh came to power in a 1994 coup in which junior army officers

toppled the elected government of founding president Sir Dawda Jawara,

now exiled in Britain.

Jammeh, who left the army to run for president, won elections in

September and his party won a commanding majority in a December

parliamentary poll.

His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavily

dependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya and

other Arab nations, Taiwan and Cuba.

Tuesday is a public holiday in Gambia. It will be marked by a

military parade.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:16:36 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE:

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Thanks Bass,

=20



Habib Diab -Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 3:08 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE:



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Mr=2EGhanim,

Our very sincere Condolences to your entire extended family=2EMay the =20

Soul of

the deceased rest in peace!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg]

Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:15 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List





Good morning and Peace be unto you all

This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that =20=

=20

=20



we are also going to join them for sure one day=2E



My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister

Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after =20

=20



short illness caused by prostate cancer=2E

May his soul rest in peace=2E

He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young

children=2E May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event

with faith and strength and hope =2E

Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field=2E He had=

=20

=20



a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia=2E

I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share =20=

=20

=20



it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home

hghanim@erols=2Ecom

Thanks and Peace to you all

Habib Diab Ghanim

**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



GAMBIA-L Digest 78Topics covered in this issue include:1) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) Re: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccineby mmjeng@image.dk 3) Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norwayby mmjeng@image.dk 4) Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violenceby mmjeng@image.dk 5) RE: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norwayby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 6) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 7) Fwd: Africa: ECA Governance Forumby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)8) Ivorian list?by mmjeng@image.dk 9) Re: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violenceby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 10) Unnisaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Unnisaaby nahak@juno.com (Michael J GOMEZ)11) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norwayby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 12) Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby mmjeng@image.dk 13) RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTIby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 14) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 15) Protest against Norwayby "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no 16)by hghanim@nusacc.org 17) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 18) Re: Mousa Diabby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 19) Re: your mailby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 20) Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby ASJanneh@aol.com 21) RE: Mousa Diabby hghanim@nusacc.org 22) Mali--electionsby BINTA@iuj.ac.jp 23) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norwayby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 24) Re: Mousa Diabby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 25) Re: Mousa Diabby BINTA@iuj.ac.jp 26) RE: Mousa Diabby hghanim@nusacc.org 27) RE: Mousa Diabby hghanim@nusacc.org 28) condolencesby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 29) RE:by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 30) Forwarded message of condolencesby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 31) RE: condolencesby hghanim@nusacc.org 32) fwd: Soldier killed in Gambia anniversary attackby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 33) RE:by hghanim@nusacc.org 34) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norwayby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 35) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 36) Re:by mmjeng@image.dk 37) RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTIby EStew68064@aol.com 38) Re:by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 39) Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 40) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 41) RE: PROTEST AGAINST NORWAYby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 42) CONDOLENCESby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 43) Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 44) RE: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberiby hghanim@nusacc.org 45) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.by "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 46) RE: CONDOLENCESby hghanim@nusacc.org 47) HIV and Norwayby "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no 48) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 49) fwd: Millions of Women Live Under Violenceby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 50) fwd: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Roundby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 51) Re: HIV and Norwayby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 52) Mousa Diabby hghanim@nusacc.org 53) fwd: Gambia's president preaches self-relianceby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 54) fwd: Liberian Warlord Wins Electionby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 55) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 56) Coup attempt in the Gambiaby "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 57) Re: fwd: Millions of Women Live Under Violenceby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 58) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)59) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 60) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 61) RE: HIV AND NORWAYby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 62) SV: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Roundby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 63) SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gambleby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 64) RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby hghanim@nusacc.org 65) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norwayby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 66) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Voteby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 67) MATTERS AFRICANby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 68) RE: condolencesby hghanim@nusacc.org 69) RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 70) GRADING 22ND JULYby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 71) RE: MATTERS AFRICANby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 72) RE: GRADING 22ND JULYby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 73) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 74) RE: GRADING 22ND JULYby hghanim@nusacc.org 75) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norwayby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 76) fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attackby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 77) fwd: Daunting task awaits new Liberian leaderby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 78) fwd: Famine, Epidemic Threaten S. Leonean Populationby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 79) Re: GRADING 22ND JULYby EStew68064@aol.com 80) RE:by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 81) Re: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gambleby EStew68064@aol.com 82) RE:by "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no 83) Re: GRADING 22ND JULYby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 84) RE:by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 85) RE: GRADING 22ND JULYby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 86) Democracy-western governmentby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 87) Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 88) GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630by Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 89) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norwayby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 90) Re: Democracy-western governmentby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 91) Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 92) Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 93) Gambia owes 3472 million Dalasisby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 94) RE: GRADING 22ND JULYby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 95) from health to nation buildingby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 96) RE:by hghanim@nusacc.org 97) RE:by hghanim@nusacc.org 98) RE: GRADING 22ND JULYby hghanim@nusacc.org 99) RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 100) Re: GRADING 22ND JULYby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 101) Re: GRADING 22ND JULYby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 102) Re: GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630by binta@iuj.ac.jp 103) Re: from health to nation buildingby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 104) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 105) Fwd: GHANA: No Jobs, Few Health Facilities and Poor Schoolsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)106) Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks to Limitby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)107) MATHEMATICS OR ARITHMETICby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 108) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Brettoby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)109) Fwd: AFRICA: French Honesty Policy Tested In Chad-Cameroon Oil Dealby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)110) The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)111) Casamance, too! Again!by ASJanneh@aol.com 112) Testby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 113) SV: GRADING 22ND JULYby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 114) SV: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gambleby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 115) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 116) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 117) Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby MJagana@aol.com 118) Re: Testby MJagana@aol.com 119) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 120) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 121) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 122) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 123) Re: GRADING 22ND JULYby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 124) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 125) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no 126) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)127) Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Brettoby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)128) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 129) Death of a gambian in a danish prisonby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 130) New memberby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 131) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 132) RE: New memberby hghanim@nusacc.org 133) Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Brettoby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 134) RE: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Brettoby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 135) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish pby hghanim@nusacc.org 136)by binta@iuj.ac.jp 137) Re: Death of a gambian in a danish prisonby binta@iuj.ac.jp 138) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby EStew68064@aol.com 139) death of Dembo Marongby EStew68064@aol.com 140) RE: death of Dembo Marongby hghanim@nusacc.org 141) RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby hghanim@nusacc.org 142) Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blamiby hghanim@nusacc.org 143) RE: Death of a gambian in a danish prisoby hghanim@nusacc.org 144) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)145) Re: New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 146) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby binta@iuj.ac.jp 147) New Member--Subscriptionby binta@iuj.ac.jp 148) Re: New Member--Subscriptionby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)149) RE: GRADING 22ND JULYby EStew68064@aol.com 150) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby EStew68064@aol.com 151) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish pby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 152) Fwd: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africaby mmjeng@image.dk 153) Re: fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attackby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 154) I'm outta here...by Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 155) So long.........by madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 156) Re: I'm outta here...by EStew68064@aol.com 157) Re: I'm outta here...by EStew68064@aol.com 158) Re: New memberby ASJanneh@aol.com 159) TRIP TO OAU SUMMIT(CONFIRMATION NEEDED)by "pa sowe" < sowe@online.no 160) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 161) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)162) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)163) A call for financial disciplineby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)164) Re: A call for financial disciplineby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 165) Re: A call for financial disciplineby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)166) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 167) Re: A call for financial disciplineby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 168) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 169) RE: I'm outta here...by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 170) RE: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africaby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 171) fwd: Nigeria says role in West Africa step to democracyby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 172) fwd: Profiteering from warby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 173) Fwd: NIGERIA: Govt. to enforce decreeby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), baba@igc.apc.org 174) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasisby BINTA@iuj.ac.jp 175) Re: A call for financial disciplineby MJagana@aol.com 176) Forwarded messageby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 177) Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 10:13:05 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970720091555.AAB46144@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Both Adama Bah and Sheikh Ndow representing FOROYAA Newspaper havebeen added to the list. We welcome them to this Gambian electronicBantaba (Penchabi) and look forward to their contributions.Best regardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 13:42:08 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria VaccineMessage-ID: < 199707201143.NAA26346@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 21:08:41 +0200> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: "pa sowe" < sowe@online.no > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine> X-To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Hello Matar> It is very interesting that scientist from other thirdworld countries are> making progress in> developing new medisines which thirdworld countries can benifit of. And i> really admire the> Bolivian inventor.You are right, one feel proud of it. Even our African scientists areworking very hard to find a cure for the deathly HIV/AIDS. Who knowsmaybe the cure could come from a thirdworld country. Wish them luck.> I want to ask you a question ( was the Gambia one of the first countries to> test the vaccine> or was it the latin american countries who tested it forst.Iam not sure if Gambia was one of the first to test thevaccine. Maybe our medical experts in the list can help.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 13:42:08 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayMessage-ID: < 199707201143.NAA26349@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableThe Zimbabwe IndependentPressure group calls for AIDS protest against NorwayJuly 4, 1997Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitionedPresident Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government toretaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report whichlabelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limitliaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIVtransmission in that country.Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued awidely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic inAfrica was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warnedits nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.The Press statement said the heterosexual transmission of HIV inNorway had to a greater degree occurred through connecting pointsbetween the Norwegian HIV epidemic and that in African countries southof the Sahara.The NBH, citing two sources of transmission in which African men hadinfected Norwegian women who did not know their partners' HIV-status,said it was necessary to focus attention on Africans in Norway asmigrants coming from countries south of the Sahara."It can be said that the presence of HIV among the Africans in Norwayis equally high as in the countries they come from. This however makesfor their higher numbers in comparison to other heterosexual groups inNorway," the Board said in its statement."HIV preventative work directed towards the Africans in Norway is ofgreat importance in order to stop the disease spreading among thisgroup. In the same way, Norwegian men and women with sexual partnersfrom countries south of the Sahara must be aware that they stand ahigher risk of HIV infection than when one has a Norwegian sexualpartner."The African Forum in Norway (AFNOR), a pressure group formed inSeptember last year after the publication of the report, sought toraise public awareness on discrimination against Africans in thatcountry who were reported to have been tested for Hiv/Aids withouttheir knowledge.The pressure group represents African organisations from throughoutAfrica, including Zimbabweans who had lobbied the government to act onthe report.----------------------------------------------------------------------Copyright =A91997 Zimbabwe Independent. Distributed via Africa NewsOnline . For information about the content or for permission toredistribute, publish or use for broadcast, contact ZimbabweIndependent at the link above------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 15:58:00 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without ViolenceMessage-ID: < 199707201359.PAA27636@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITLiberian election ends without violenceJuly 19, 1997Web posted at: 9:34 p.m. EDT (0134 GMT)MONROVIA, Liberia (CNN) -- Emerging from seven years of civil war,Liberians flocked to the polls Saturday in the country's firstdemocratic election in 12 years, which ended peacefully.No major incidents were reported as polls closed at 4 p.m. The votingprocess was monitored by more than 500 international observers,including former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.Long lines snaked from polling centers as early as 4 a.m., withreports of turnout exceeding 80 percent. About 750,000 voters hadregistered to choose a president, a 26-member Senate and a 64-memberHouse of Representatives.First returns could come Sunday evening, but final results aren'texpected until later in the week. Some of the early votes were beingcounted by candlelight.The elections were made possible after the signing of a peace accordbetween rival warlords in August. The pact came after stronginternational pressure, in particular from African neighbors and theWest African peacekeeping force known as ECOMOG, which has been inLiberia.Fighting among rival factions kills thousandsThe conflict in Liberia began in 1989, when Charles Taylor launched anarmed uprising from Ivory Coast against army officer Samuel Doe, anethnic Krahn who had taken power in a military coup.Taylor's campaign turned into an ethnic conflict, with seven factionsfighting for control of the country and its resources, particularlyiron ore, timber and rubber. Up to 200,000 people were killed and morethan 1 million were forced from their homes.The country's infrastructure was destroyed, and a generation of schoolchildren were turned into young soldiers.Doe, accused of stealing votes to win the last election in 1985, wastoppled and executed in 1990 by one of the rival factions that emergedduring the war.Now, with Saturday's vote, people hope for political stability. Butamong the presidential candidates are threewarlords-turned-politicians. Taylor is among them -- and is seen asthe man to beat in the presidential bid.His main civilian rival is Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, a U.S.-educatedbanker and the United Nations Development Program's former directorfor Africa. Johnson-Sirleaf said she was hoping for a clear result."We just want a clean sweep so we can get started with the process ofhealing the wounds," she said. There will be a runoff poll, if none ofthe 13 presidential candidates receives more than 50 percent of thevote.Both Taylor and Johnson-Sirleaf said their priorities would be to workfor peace and reconciliation, to revive the economy and rebuild theinfrastructure.All of the three former warlords said they would accept the electionresults, but observers say there are fears the conflict may eruptagain after the vote."The year after the elections is going to be a critical one," U.S.Ambassador William Milam said.Last year, a nationwide disarmament program took some weapons off thestreets, but few people believe that the country has been reallycleared of the arms, particularly after ECOMOG forces found caches ofhidden arms in the countryside.Liberia watchers say one of the new government's main tasks will be toprevent the factions that are hiding weapons from dragging them outagain to launch a new war, if their leaders disagree with the electionresults.Correspondent Bob Coen and Reuters contributed to this report.------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 18:35:51 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayMessage-ID: < 01BC953B.C3C4E080@dice.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC953B.C3C4E080"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC953B.C3C4E080Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNobody could possibly blame the Norwegians for being scared to death of =such a deadly and fate-deciciding 'plague' like AIDS;but Norway is not =the kind of country one would normally expect to sink so low as to =launch such a racist propaganda that people normally associate with =Hitler,his henchmen and the people who believe in their creed.This =outrage is way,way beneath the Scandanavian sense of fairness and =respect for others.thanks to America for inventing a desease that is so =devastatingly scary,incomprehendable and deadly that it could make nice =people like the scandanavians lose the dignified manner in which they =recieve and treat their guests.Regards Basss!----------From: mmjeng@image.dk [SMTP: mmjeng@image.dk Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 08:42 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayThe Zimbabwe IndependentPressure group calls for AIDS protest against NorwayJuly 4, 1997Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitionedPresident Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government toretaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report whichlabelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limitliaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIVtransmission in that country.Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued awidely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic inAfrica was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warnedits nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.The Press statement said the heterosexual transmission of HIV inNorway had to a greater degree occurred through connecting pointsbetween the Norwegian HIV epidemic and that in African countries southof the Sahara.The NBH, citing two sources of transmission in which African men hadinfected Norwegian women who did not know their partners' HIV-status,said it was necessary to focus attention on Africans in Norway asmigrants coming from countries south of the Sahara."It can be said that the presence of HIV among the Africans in Norwayis equally high as in the countries they come from. This however makesfor their higher numbers in comparison to other heterosexual groups inNorway," the Board said in its statement."HIV preventative work directed towards the Africans in Norway is ofgreat importance in order to stop the disease spreading among thisgroup. In the same way, Norwegian men and women with sexual partnersfrom countries south of the Sahara must be aware that they stand ahigher risk of HIV infection than when one has a Norwegian sexualpartner."The African Forum in Norway (AFNOR), a pressure group formed inSeptember last year after the publication of the report, sought toraise public awareness on discrimination against Africans in thatcountry who were reported to have been tested for Hiv/Aids withouttheir knowledge.The pressure group represents African organisations from throughoutAfrica, including Zimbabweans who had lobbied the government to act onthe report.----------------------------------------------------------------------Copyright =A91997 Zimbabwe Independent. Distributed via Africa NewsOnline . For information about the content or for permission toredistribute, publish or use for broadcast, contact ZimbabweIndependent at the link above------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 17:16:30 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970720152219.28767A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILamin seems to think that my first remark is out ofcontext. Actually, it is one way of interpreting what he said,based on my experiences. In any case, I didn't place muchemphasis on it. I am happy that his 'friends' were notthinking in this way.I never said there was no peace in Africa. How can I saysuch a thing about the second largest continent on earth withover fifty countries? I said it depended on where one foundoneself. If there is no peace in Africa, then there is alsono peace in Europe, Asia, America etc. Obviously, there isless peace in a country at war than one not at war. This iswhy I find generalising about Africa in many cases unhelpful.The same brush cannot be used to paint the whole of thecontinent.I said there was uneasy calm in many African countries. Ido not know when we shall achieve 'easy calm', butaddressing the CAUSES of conflict is obviously fundamental tothis. I also do not have the answer to Lamin's secondquestion:' When shall we stop ourselves from being into westernhands?' It can be done either collectively or individually,and there are signs that this is happening in some Africancountries.I do not blame the rest of the world - what apreposterous thing to do - for Africa's ills. But surely - Ihad previously thought no one would argue with this - centuriesof slavery ( meaning virtually free labour for manywestern countries by Africa's most able-bodied men and women),colonialism and neo-colonialism, have done a lot of damage toour economies, self-confidence, social and political life. Thisis precisely what school children in parts of the U.K., atleast, are being taught at the moment about Africa. I couldsimply have been quoting from one of the textbooks used inBritish schools! In fact, as a reviewer, I had to moderatethe language to put part of the blame on the Africansthemselves. If Lamin has any doubts about this I can happilysend him my comments.I think Lamin missed the point regarding what I said aboutsocial welfare, subsidies etc. I did not say providing thesethings is bad. How can I? I was simply saying that such a'safety valve' did not exist in most African countries. Andthe reason for this is mainly poverty. how can a countryafford to be a welfare state when it relies heavily oninternational banking organizations for most of her developmentprojects? Is it not possible can conflicts can be minimisedin Africa, if people have the sort of assistance given tothose in the west? A person who is retrenched in the westcan fall back on the dole, and their children would beprovided for. This does not happen in most African countries.Because of scarce resources and other problems the educationsystems in many African countries do not cater for thedisadvantaged in society. Whereas in western countriesprimary school pupils proceed to secondary schools, insome African countries this is not just possible, therebeing no space for them all. There are a host of otherissues that can make an individual rebellious. If there isa safety valve such feelings can, at least, be contained.I think if Africa is to succeed, we have to find ourown solutions. Other people do not ask us our opinionregarding the running of their countries. This does notmean that we have to cut ourselves off from the rest ofthe world. But it is basically our struggle. Laminmentioned ODA. I know better than to rely on emptyrhetoric, especially coming in the wake of the disgracefulEarth Summit. For how many decades have Africans beenasking for this? If I do not see concrete steps in that directionin the next ten years at least, I will continue to seeit as empty rhetoric, a case of giving with one handand taking with another.Finally, Lamin also mentioned that his 'friends' saidthat one never knew when war would broke out in Africa.This is clearly not true. Had western powers directedtheir efforts at preventive diplomacy, some of the warscould have been prevented. The weapons used to fight thesewars do not come from Africa. In The Gambia before thecoup, there were signs that it was just a matter of timebefore it happened. It was the same in Sierra Leone whenJ.S.Momoh was overthrown. In Zaire it was the same story.Even if what happens in African cannot be predicted, isthe west any different? How come the Japanese did notpredict the nerve gas attack about two years ago in apublic area? Let us not forget that Japan was itself animperial power, and had made serious miscalculations in thepast. Similarly, if the U.S authorities had known thatTimothy McVeigh would blow up the Oklahoma State Building,they would have taken precautions. The same can be saidabout the IRA, ETA etc.I am happy that Africa did not cause any world war,and did not enslave or colonise anybody. The atrocitiescommitted by the principal participants, including Japan,need not be repeated here. As I said in my previospiece, we welcome comments and criticisms, but they have tobe constructive. Otherwise Lamin's 'friends' will continueto deserve what they get.THANKS FOR READINGMomodouOn Sun, 20 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Mr. M. Njie,> Thanks for that piece.> > I hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; saying> > that Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so that> > tourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'> > when they visit Africa.> This seems out of context under the circumstances and I will not say> further on it!> >what we have in many African countries> > is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western> > governments playing one group of people against another, CIA> > sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.> Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?> When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?> And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?> Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannot> continue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is a> no-win situation!> > How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of> > ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and> > The Gambia were 'tranquil?'> I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical than> my 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all of> Africa is constantly on fire!> >Let Lamin urge his friends to tell> > their governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,> > child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students pay> > for their education while at university and not after, when> > they have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to their> > farmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind of> > situation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will not> > develop in the west.> My friend, what do you mean by this? No social welfare, no aiding of the> less privileged, etc? Now that doesn't sound good to me. The West has> realised that free enterprise is not without pitfalls, and thank> God they are trying to minimise those ills. Subsidies, student> loans are ways of redistributing the national cake and I welcome it.> Oh, how I wish we can do the same!> >> > If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about> > his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and> > neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.> >> Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisde> views even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends know> what they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa is> a must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even when> they display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we are> far from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the saying> goes, 'society is man's mirror'.> Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I am> not a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments from> others on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.> Lamin------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:02:34 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Africa: ECA Governance ForumMessage-ID: < 1956507614.63967497@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---From: apic@igc.apc.org,Internet To: apic@igc.apc.org,Internet Date: 20/07/97 19:34Subject: Africa: ECA Governance Forum- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Africa: UNECA Governance ForumDate distributed (ymd): 970720Document reposted by APICThis posting contains two documents related to the First AnnualAfrican Governance Forum. For more information on the GovernanceForum, the UN Special Initiative on Africa, or any other aspectsof work at UNECA, contact:Peter K. A. da CostaCabinet Office of the Executive SecretaryUN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)Tel: +251-1 51 58 26 (direct)or +251-1-51 72 00 Ext 35486Fax: +251-1 51 22 33E-Mail: ecainfo1@un.org Web: http://www.un.org/Depts/eca ***********************************************************ECA PRESS RELEASE NO. 24FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEGOOD GOVERNANCE THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE FOR AFRICA'SFUTURE, SAYS UN SECRETARY-GENERAL AS ECA/UNDP FORUM OPENSAddis Ababa, 11 July 1997 -- There is no single issue of greaterimportance to the economic and political future of Africa thangood governance, and it must command the "full and lastingattention" of Africans, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan declaredhere today.In a videotaped statement delivered to the First AfricanGovernance Forum which began this morning at the EconomicCommission for Africa headquarters, Mr. Annan told delegates from14 African countries, UN agencies, donor and NGO representativesthat good governance was a key condition for sustainabledevelopment."[Good governance]", Mr. Annan said, "promotes the most salientfeatures of a free and prosperous society: social justice,transparency, accountability in the management of publicaffairs".Mr. Annan said he believed Africa was entering a "new wave ofprogress", based on peace, democracy, human rights, andsustainable development. These four pillars, he added, formed the"pillars of good governance".In his opening remarks, the forum's host, UN UnderSecretary-General and ECA Executive Secretary, K.Y. Amoako, tolddelegates the meeting sought to "establish a dialogue ongovernance issues among Africans and their partners in theinternational community, to facilitate sharing of experiences,and to foster consensus around best practices of governance".Stressing that Africa's post-Cold War economic crisis was theresult of "an insufficiency of peace, security and policystability", Mr. Amoako argued that, with the current phenomenonof democratization, Africa must concentrate on capacity building."Only in this way can we assure that the process of economicreforms and political liberalization remains irreversible", theECA head asserted.ECA and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) areco-sponsoring the Forum as part of the UN System-Wide SpecialInitiative on Africa (UNSIA) -- a 10-year plan launched by the UNin March 1996 to co-ordinate, leverage and consolidate the workof UN agencies, including the World Bank and the InternationalMonetary Fund, in Africa.The UNSIA is focused on United Nations System collaboration atcountry level in key development areas, including Education,Health, Water, Governance, Harnessing Information Technology forDevelopment, and Promoting Food Security and SustainableLivelihood.Mr. Amoako and UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth -- who isalso in attendance here -- are co-chairs of the UNSIAAdministrative Co-ordinating Committee.Salim Ahmed Salim, Secretary-General of the Organization ofAfrican Unity (OAU), told the Forum that there were "noready-made recipes for democracy and governance" and as such"each society should generate its home-grown modalities forforging ahead in democracy"."...While the fundamental principles of democracy and goodgovernance are universal," Mr. Salim added, "their applicationvaries from country to country". African countries were,therefore, "entitled to determine the application of democraticgovernment on the basis of the socio-cultural values, taking intoaccount their specific realities".Mr. Salim listed four specific factors in good governance inAfrica: the strengthening of the quality of leadership in Africa;sound management of economies; a strong judicial system; andindependent and responsible media.Norway, one of 18 donor countries invited to participate in theForum, stressed the importance of education -- alongsideparticipation, rule of law and transparency -- in the building ofgood governance."Investment in social capital represents a way out of poverty",said Kari Nordheim-Larsen, Norway's Minister of DevelopmentCo-operation, in a statement read on her behalf by Norway'sAmbassador to Ethiopia, Sven A. Holmsen.Ms. Nordheim-Larsen told the forum that governance was central toNorwegian aid policy. Norway, she reported, had established atrust fund in Africa on governance with UNDP in December 1995,and was encouraged to see that governance was an importantcomponent of the UNSIA.Referring to the country reports prepared for the forum, Ms.Larsen added: "We are even more encouraged by the documentationbefore us, which clearly shows that progress is being made at thecountry level, and that the approach to the issue of governanceis discussed and tailored to the country specific situation. Iforesee... a continued strong Norwegian support for the issue ofgovernance in Africa in the coming years."Turning to the issue of the UN reforms, Ms. Nordheim-Larsen saidthe principle of good governance was also important forinternational organizations.Encouraging the UN Secretary-general to present "broad andcomprehensive" reforms in his second track of proposals due 16July, Ms. Nordheim-Larsen concluded: "In order for the UN systemto have a greater impact at country level, we need a system whichworks in a much more integrated way than at present. I encourageand expect all UN agencies to participate in good faith in thereform process. Turf battles among different agencies can nolonger be permitted."Also making statements at the opening ceremony were DawitYohannes, Speaker of Ethiopia's House of Representatives, andAnathassios Theodorakis, Deputy Director-General of the EuropeanCommission.Some 14 African countries are participating in the two-day forum,with Prime Minister Kwassi Klutse heading the Togolesedelegation. The full list of participants is: Botswana, Cameroon,Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius,Senegal, Uganda, Mozambique and Swaziland. Nigeria isparticipating as an observer.Participating African countries will articulate their positionson the following themes:* Decentralization;* Constitutional and Judicial Reform and Human Rights;* Electoral and Parliamentary Reforms;* Socio-economic Management and Public Administration; and* Empowerment and Participation.Three NGO umbrellas -- MWENGO, Forum of Women in Development, andFAVDO -- have also been invited to participate, following an NGOsConsultation that took place in Addis Ababa last May as part ofthe Africa Governance Forum process.In addition to ECA and UNDP, several other UN systemorganizations and agencies are represented at the forum: ILO,IMF, UNESCO, UNHCR, UNICEF, UN Centre for Human Rights, UN/DPA,UN/DDSMS, UNOPS, UNAVEM III, and the World Bank.Observers include the Inter-Parliamentary Union, European Centrefor Development Policy Management, Institute of Social Studies,African Institute for Economic and Social Studies, Institution ofAfrican Democracy, Friedrich Ebert Foundation, JapanInternational Cooperation Agency, International Peace Academy,and the International Institute for Democracy and ElectoralAssistance, among others.Representatives from the European Union, the CommonwealthSecretariat and the Secretariat of the Organization for EconomicCooperation and Development (OECD) Assistance Committee are alsopresent.************************************************************COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY THE ECA/UNDP JOINT SECRETARIAT OF THE UNSPECIAL INITIATIVE ON AFRICA AT THE END OF THE FIRST ANNUALAFRICAN GOVERNANCE FORUM.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12 July 1997Addis Ababa, 12 July 1997 -- The first annual African GovernanceForum was hosted by ECA and UNDP on 11-12 July 1997. The Forumwas convened in the context of the UN System-Wide SpecialInitiative on Africa, under which UNDP and ECA shareresponsibility to improve coordination and collaboration in theimplementation of programmes, as well as in assisting in themobilization of resources at regional and country levels.African governments, civil society organizations, and partnerswith substantial governance experience on the African continentsuch as, UN cooperating agencies, bilateral development agenciesand international organizations used the Forum as a uniqueopportunity to engage in an open dialogue on the state ofgovernance on the continent, geared to building consensus,improving coordination and helping to mobilize resources on amore predictable basis.Through the articulation of successes and constraints, the Forumparticipants were able to identify the critical elements neededto advance the culture of good governance in Africa. All theprogrammes presented have emanated from prior consultations at anational level. The dialogue throughout was candid,demonstrating ownership and the homegrown nature of Africangovernance programmes.The agenda focused on: Constitutional and Judicial Reform andHuman Rights; Local Government and Decentralization; Electoraland Parliamentary Assistance; Socio-economic Management, PublicAdministration, Accountability and Efficiency; and Empowerment,Civil Society, Civic Education, and Media Capacity Building.Many interesting and important issues were fully discussed,including gender equity and the efficacy of the opposition, theurgent need for constitutional safeguards that guarantee humanrights and civil liberties, power-sharing between local andcentral authorities encouraging an active as well as independentand transparent electoral mechanisms.OAU Secretary General Salim A. Salim drew attention, during theopening ceremony, to the diversity of African historicalexperiences. This was reinforced in the discussions, as theimportance of tradition and culture in Africa's governanceexperience was frequently mentioned.A clear consensus emerged on the essential practices of goodgovernance as including:* Leadership building;* Transparency and accountability;* Civil society empowerment;* Gender mainstreaming and the advancement of women;* Political transition (support to parliamentary processes,independent judiciary, and electoral authorities);* Peace and stability;* The rule of law;* Constitutional guarantees; and* Free and responsible media and pressIn the final analysis, the real test of the importance of theForum is whether it reflects an agreement and commitment ofAfrican governments, and civil society, to build and promote goodgovernance and a democratic culture, together.Fourteen African governments were represented at the ministeriallevel and 14 others participated as observers. Eighteen donorinstitutions and six UN organizations as well as the BrettonWoods institutions were also represented. Agreement was reachedto pursue collaborative and coordinated programmes in support ofgood governance. There was also consensus that the objectives ofthe Forum were largely met, and that there is a legitimate basisfor it to be repeated annually.************************************************************This material is being reposted for wider distribution by theAfrica Policy Information Center (APIC), the educationalaffiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primaryobjective is to widen the policy debate in the United Statesaround African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, byconcentrating on providing accessible policy-relevantinformation and analysis usable by a wide range of groups andindividuals.Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mailmessage): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the AfricaPolicy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documentspreviously distributed, as well as the auto-responseinformation files, are also available on the Web at:To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material citedfrom another source please contact directly the sourcementioned in the posting rather than APIC.For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org. ************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:22:57 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Ivorian list?Message-ID: < 199707202038.WAA24333@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello List Members,I've an ivorian friend who's interested in getting in touch with anyivorian mail list.So please, contact me at: mmjeng@image.dk My greetings to all of you.------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 17:09:45 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without ViolenceMessage-ID: < 199707202109.RAA09003@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu I think we should all pray for the Liberian people and hope that all those participating in the elections would accept the results in peace. Perhaps that would open a new chapter in Africa's political history.malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:25:12 -0400From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J GOMEZ)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unnisaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!UnnisaaMessage-ID: < 19970720.222514.4326.1.nahak@juno.com Please members of Gambia-l check out the following webpage. http://members.aol.com/Unnisaa/Unnisaa.html. Your comments are highlyappreciated. Thanks!!!!MGOMEZ------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 10:37:18 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970721093718.00719c54@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 13:42 20/07/97 +2000, M. M. JENG wrote:>The Zimbabwe Independent>Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway>July 4, 1997>Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned>President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to>retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which>labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.>As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit>liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV>transmission in that country.>Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a>widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in>Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned>its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegiannewspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone fromNordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities arealways looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is themost passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anythingwithout even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because wehave to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" whoare repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit fromcharities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But doesit worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but onlyonce and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception ofAfrica(ns).Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire InternationalCommunity that the days are over when anything can be done to or said ofAfricans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, suchdisrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles asindividuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take allnecessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens tobehave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support ourgovernments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way"outsiders" would do.PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept'sreal meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US tojustify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the"International Community").I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feelthings have become different.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 11:07:02 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < 199707210908.LAA17445@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableEx-warlord takes lead in Liberian voteJuly 20, 1997Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civilwar took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidentialelections were reported. His main challenger stunned electionobservers by claiming widespread fraud.The claims raised fears that Liberia's attempts to return to peaceafter seven years of civil war would again be thwarted, particularlyif other challengers also condemned the vote.With 13 percent of polling stations reporting, Charles Taylor of theNational Patriotic Party had 49,539 votes, or 62 percent, the head ofthe Independent Elections Commission, Henry Andrews, announced Sundaynight.Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the former U.N. official seen as Taylor'stoughest competitor, had only 14,379, or 18 percent. Andrews said theresults were from 250 of 1,890 polling stations.Other parties received 3 percent or less.Andrews emphasized that the results were only preliminary, but thehuge gap sparked jubilation by Taylor supporters -- mainly teen-ageboys who comprised the bulk of his fighting force during Liberia'sseven-year civil war. "Charles Taylor! Charles Taylor!" groups ofyouths shouted as they jumped for joy after the figures were announcedon national radio.Rival says people were 'told how to vote'Despite international observers' statements that the election Saturdayappeared peaceful and without obvious signs of fraud,Johnson-Sirleaf's Unity Party accused peacekeeping soldiersresponsible for safeguarding polling stations of casting votes forpeople too confused to vote themselves, and of beating Unity Partyobservers who objected."In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked forassistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance therewere biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"Johnson-Sirleaf said at her party headquarters after the early resultswere given. She also said that in some voting stations, former factionfighters cordoned off voting areas and refused to let people castballots in private."We believe if the vote was free and fair, we would have won..." shesaid.International monitors praise processThe allegations were surprising given the universally high marks byobservers from the United Nations, European Commission and severalnon-governmental agencies, including the Carter Center of former U.S.President Jimmy Carter.Election officials said they were unaware of wrongdoing at the pollsand had yet to receive an official complaint. Johnson-Sirleaf said herparty planned to file a complaint and demand an investigation onMonday.Earlier, Carter had compared the vote to "almost a miracle ... almostunprecedented on a global basis," because of the huge turnout andpeaceful proceedings.In Montserrado County, which includes Monrovia, voter turnout wasabout 90 percent, said Paul Harrington of the European Commission, oneof the international organizations that contributed to the more than500 observers on hand to monitor voting. Turnout was estimated at 80percent to 85 percent in the rest of the country.Will the winner offer posts to defeated rivals?Both Taylor and Johnson-Sirleaf preached peace and reconciliation,words most Liberians have heard before but rarely seen. Both also saidthey hoped to win in the first round and avoid a runoff next month.Whatever the case, Taylor said, he would be willing to accept aposition in a government led by another.Johnson-Sirleaf, however, has made clear she would refuse to work withTaylor. "I have no respect for him," she said on Liberian nationalradio Saturday. "I've seen the destruction he's caused, I've seen theimpoverishment he's caused, and I cannot be a part of rewarding himfor this" by serving in his government.The West African country, which was founded in 1847 by freed Americanslaves, suffered under the ethnic dictatorship of President Samuel Doethrough the 1980s until Taylor launched an assault to oust him.Doe was toppled, tortured and killed shortly after the war began, butthe conflict grew to include seven different factions vying for powerin the timber, diamond and rubber-rich country.Fighting that had been confined mainly to the countryside erupted inMonrovia from April to June 1996 and led to international pressure onthe warlords to sign a new peace accord. The plan cleared the way fordisarmament last year and Saturday's vote.Copyright 1997 =A0 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Thismaterial may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:30:03 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTIMessage-ID: < 199707211230.OAA13989@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHi Liz Stewart FattiWhat i would advice you to do is, your son should take all necessaryvaccination shots. Hence i guess he was born and raised in San Franciscountil the age of 14. The shots should range from yellow fever, polio,typhoid and tetanus.You wrote that you didn=B4t arrange for him to take malaria tablets because=heis going to stay there for a while. Again you wrote: "Also, most Gambiansthere seems to think it is best to treat after, and develop resistance" Whati learnt from my old schooldays in our hygiene lessons was " PREVENTION ISBETTER THAN CURE" and this was a western slogan therefore i thought youshould have known better. This alone should not have been reason enough notto purchase the tabs.In the question of Malaria you should buy PARAGUANIL and CHLOCHIN. PHOSPH.This is a prevention remedy not catch malaria.These tablets should be taken with food and should be taken as prescribe bythe doctor. it should be taken one week before travelling and four weeksafter your return.In the matter of insurance i would advice you to buy international insurancewhich covers the globe. Since i am living in Europe and not the Us and don==B4tknow where you can contact in San Francisco. I will give you the followingcontact in Indianapolis: INTERCONTINENTAL CORP. 135 NORTH PENNSYLVANIASTREET, INDIANAPOLIS IND 46204. PHONE (TOLL FREE) 1-800-962-6831 OR (OFFICE)317-238-5700, FAX 317-637-6634.My reason for the rocommendation is if it happens that there arises anycomplications beyond the Gambias capacity the company pays for hometransport. Also if you are out of cash to pay for treatment/hospitalisationthe insurance company will guarantee for advance payment or telex the moneyto the doctor or hospital. What you only need to do in matter of emergencyis just call the SOS number on your insurance card, give your policy number,name of doctor or hospital.Wishing you son a nice stay in the GambiaWith kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:29:33 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970721132933.006f8ec4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote>July 20, 1997>Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)>MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil>war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential>elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election>observers by claiming widespread fraud.Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when theresults are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hardfor them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????>Rival says people were 'told how to vote'.... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for>assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there>were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to apeople who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess thewhole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) isnothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet. Is this not anindication of potential political crisis, maybe another coup (God forbid) inLiberia in the future (or elsewhere). Take a look at Sierra Leone. Callswhere made for a quick return to democratic rule prior to the elections thatput Kabbah in power. If the planning of the return to democratic rule wasdone in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk ofreturning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abachaseized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrsbut pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% freeof irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even knowwhat their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to justgive up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be theycould have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after havingtime to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they wereindirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quoteMuseveni:"Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got asocial base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about amultiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must betransformed..."Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:38:28 +0200From: "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Protest against NorwayMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970721140240.1bb7c66e@draugen.nfh.uit.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"There are several important issues connected to the AIDS warning given bythe Norwegian health officer last year.1.) If it happens to be true that sexual contacts with "south of saharians"constitute high risks of contracting AIDS, should not a warning be issued?Implicit in the warning given is a reminder that unprotected sex withstrangers always has been and will be risky.2.) The official's wording of the problem was an unlucky one, especiallysince the data referred to were rather poorly analysed. Mainly it was rhemedia that pounced on the statements and made more out of it than itdeserved. Actually a wealth of protests came from other responsible personsin the months after. The whole issue died in the newspapers after a few months.3.) There has been several warnings of HIV risks from the same officialsboth before and after this statement. It has been pointed out that sextourism to Thailand is one of the sources for HIV, homosexual men withseveral partners is another source. Yesterday WHO published that aid workershave a very high incidence of HIV. NORAD, Norway's aid organization, hasstated in a report that as many as one in ten of thir field workers carries HIV.All this boils down to one point. If you are fooling around with a lot ofpartners, whether they are from Nordfjordeid (a small village with areputation of religiousness) or from Banjul, protect yourself and thepartners (and your spouse) by using a condom.4.) Then to the question of Norwegians as racists. There are unhappilyenough far worse evidence of Norwegians as averse to any kind offoreigners. Presently refugees from the former Yugoslavia, Pakistan, Maroccoand from Afghanistan are under harder pressure than any African. Even Swedeshave a harder time than you should expect since language and culture is thesame in both countries.Antagonism against strangers seem to be part of our heritage. When I was ayoung boy some fifty years ago, a boy from a neighbouring valley would neverdare go to the saturday dances in our valley. He would be beaten almost todeath. Also you cold see in the newspapers advertisements of rooms to let.Invariably it added that North Norwegians would not get the room.Now this is not uniquely Norwegian. I have heard rather derogatorystatements about Lebanese in Banjul. And to leave Gambia alone: in mytravels I have rarely found any nation or tribe that do not remind me of myhome country in those aspects.5.) To those that show indignation of the HIV warning. Should not concernedpeople whether black or pink (read white) point to risks and wrongs inAfrica? I do flatter myself of being above common racism. I pity those thatdo not see a person instead of a black or white face. Those that dislikeother cultures and looks that are different from themselves are not theworst, they can be fought. The worst are the ones that see no evil, hear nowrongs and always talk and act as if the African is a baby. They are dangerous.My friends, attack criticism if it is unfair. Do not attack those thatcriticises. To paraphrase old Mao, let the enemy show his hand so that youknow him better than he does himself. Beware of too friendly "friends". Afriend that never criticise you is either lazy, exploiting you or simplystupid.Sorry about my old man's musings, It was too tempting.Regards from PerG------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 9:15:59 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < TFSHHURN@nusacc.org Good morning and Peace be unto you allThis message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also thatwe are also going to join them for sure one day.My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sisterNimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar aftershort illness caused by prostate cancer.May his soul rest in peace.He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three youngchildren. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad eventwith faith and strength and hope .Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He hada small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can shareit with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at homeThanks and Peace to you allHabib Diab Ghanim**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 10:55:30 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < 199707211455.KAA20506@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> >Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote> >> >> >> >July 20, 1997> >Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)> >> >MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil> >war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential> >elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election> >observers by claiming widespread fraud.> Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the> results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard> for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????> >Rival says people were 'told how to vote'> ... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for> >assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there> >were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"> What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to a> people who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess the> whole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) is> nothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet.Abdou, perhaps we should remind ourselves with a Chinese Proverb: Ajourney of a thousand mile begin with a step. No society can claimattaining any level if they do not begin some where. A point manyof us may not know is that Charles Taylor had been a hero to manyLiberians when he declared war on Samuel Doe. The problem came whenthe objective of the war was not noly to remove a dictator who was notonly breaking the laws of the country but doing so with impunity.In1990 when Samuel Doe was killed Charles Taylors forces controlled over90 % of the country. The story might be different if he declaredunilateral ceasefire in 1990 and called for elections.Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monstercreated by the western civilization to force its values on the rest ofthe world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religionor language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoreticallyits really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently everysociety has some form of it.The concept of voting is really to allow every member of the societyto have a say on the issues being debated. It would take a life timefor the whole country to meet and give their opinion, or we vote separatelyevery aspect or every decision the country has to make. To make thingseasier, balloting was deviced to select a person who we believe wouldstand for the issues and values we cherish most.Inorder to prevent individuals from abusing the system a set of rulesto guide through the process are written and agreed upon just in case-i.e.the Constitution.What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it'simplementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under thecarpet". We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To thosenon-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree(experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? HaaNgha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to beclassed democratic.I think the qestion should be how do we incorporate this noble humanidea into the daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia, China,Russia and the US. Many of these societies may have had considerablegains in doing just that but the road to democratization cannot be acomplete one since society or the values it cherish are alwaysevolving. Our measure of success should not only be in the practice ofthe rituals (ie. take a bollot paper and sign), but enabling everyindividual of a group, organization or country to consciouslyparticipate in the decision process without fear or prejudice- Ifballoting is not the suitable ritual under our conditions then we meetat the Bantaba or may be someone should suggest a better idea.> done in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk of> returning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abacha> seized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrs> but pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -> consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% free> of irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even know> what their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to just> give up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be they> could have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after having> time to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they were> indirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. Oneobservation I would like to make is what could they have achievedafter 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of peopleshould take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.We must all have the right and opportunity to participate. Under awell suited system Jawara would have been removed when people'sinterest were not served by popular conscious decision (withoutcoersion). And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupeleaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themseleves"-a concept a concept that hardly serves overall interest of thesociety.Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming forarguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- abunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today andceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to thecountry's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we besaying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do wesay he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.> DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quote> Museveni:> "Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got a> social base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about a> multiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must be> transformed..."The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies tobe democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message acrossto the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea ofone God was more complicating to early Africans than popularparticipation to local and national decision making- or am I wayout?Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 09:26:07 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Mousa DiabMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970721083220.14038B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII offer my condolences to Habib Diab and the family of Mousa Diab. MousaDiab was someone whom I knew very well at St Augustine's High School. Hewas in the lower fifth form when I was in form one. When he was inupper five, he used to serve as back up pre-fect to my class when I was inform two. The last time I saw Mousa was the very day that I left TheGambia for the first time bound for The United States. He was at YundumAirport on that day.I remembered him asking me where I was going. When I told him that I wasoff to The States, he shook my hand in a congratulatory gesture.Mousa had great musical talents. During the glorious days of SuperEagles ( pre IFANG BONDI ), in the late 60's to early 70's he was a memberof one of the smaller Banjul Bands who were proteges of The then powerfuland irresistible Super Eagles Band. He was a vocalist and had anincredibly good and sweet voice. Those were just prior to the era of themusical revolution in SeneGambia when Super Eagles first introduced localrhythms and incorporated Sabarr ( Wollof drums ) into their music andcame up with Ndaga which subsequently spread to and adopted by Senegaleseartist calling it Mbalax. Some of therelative old timers and late 60's and early 70's St Augustine's alumnuslike my friend Emmanuel Sang Ndow know and can write a little about MousaDiab. Infact, when I established contact with Habib just two weeks ago, Ienquired about Mousa and he informed me of his condition which deeplysaddened me.May his soul rest in peace.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Mon, 21 Jul 1997 hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> Good morning and Peace be unto you all> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that> we are also going to join them for sure one day.> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after> short illness caused by prostate cancer.> May his soul rest in peace.> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young> children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event> with faith and strength and hope .> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home> Thanks and Peace to you all> Habib Diab Ghanim> **************************************> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.> Suite 550 East Tower> Washington, D.C. 20005> Voice: (202) 289-5920> Fax: (202) 289-5938> **************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:39:10 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: your mailMessage-ID: <199707211639.MAA05171@hemlock>Content-Type: text> Good morning and Peace be unto you all> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that> we are also going to join them for sure one day.> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after> short illness caused by prostate cancer.> May his soul rest in peace.> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young> children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event> with faith and strength and hope .> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home> Thanks and Peace to you all> Habib Diab Ghanim> **************************************> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.> Suite 550 East Tower> Washington, D.C. 20005> Voice: (202) 289-5920> Fax: (202) 289-5938> **************************************My condolence to the Diab family. May his soul Rest In Peace.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:45:03 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < 970721124346_-1509620570@emout07.mail.aol.com Abdou:Another question to ask: why are so many African elections characterized byfraudulence and intimidation (not necessarily the case in Liberia)?Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:53:40 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: tloum@u.washington.edu, Subject: RE: Mousa DiabMessage-ID: < TFSKECYK@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThanks Tony,Yes he will be missed feel especially sorry for his little children=2EThe funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I =20understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone =20about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with =20the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh=2EHope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country=2EBest regardsHabib Diab -Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: tloum@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSent: Monday, July 21, 1997 12:28 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Mousa Diab<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--I offer my condolences to Habib Diab and the family of Mousa Diab=2E MousaDiab was someone whom I knew very well at St Augustine's High School=2E Hewas in the lower fifth form when I was in form one=2E When he was inupper five, he used to serve as back up pre-fect to my class when I was =20inform two=2E The last time I saw Mousa was the very day that I left TheGambia for the first time bound for The United States=2E He was at YundumAirport on that day=2EI remembered him asking me where I was going=2E When I told him that I wasoff to The States, he shook my hand in a congratulatory gesture=2EMousa had great musical talents=2E During the glorious days of SuperEagles ( pre IFANG BONDI ), in the late 60's to early 70's he was a =20memberof one of the smaller Banjul Bands who were proteges of The then powerfuland irresistible Super Eagles Band=2E He was a vocalist and had anincredibly good and sweet voice=2E Those were just prior to the era of themusical revolution in SeneGambia when Super Eagles first introduced localrhythms and incorporated Sabarr ( Wollof drums ) into their music andcame up with Ndaga which subsequently spread to and adopted by Senegaleseartist calling it Mbalax=2E Some of therelative old timers and late 60's and early 70's St Augustine's alumnuslike my friend Emmanuel Sang Ndow know and can write a little about MousaDiab=2E Infact, when I established contact with Habib just two weeks ago, Ienquired about Mousa and he informed me of his condition which deeplysaddened me=2EMay his soul rest in peace=2EThanksTony=20=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D =20Anthony W Loum tloum@u=2Ewashington=2Ee=duSupervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa=2E98195-3200=20=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D==3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D =20=20=20=20On Mon, 21 Jul 1997 hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:> Good morning and Peace be unto you all> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also =20that> we are also going to join them for sure one day=2E> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister =20=20> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar =20after> short illness caused by prostate cancer=2E> May his soul rest in peace=2E> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young> children=2E May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event =20==20=20> with faith and strength and hope =2E> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field=2E He =20==20had> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia=2E> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can =20share> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home> hghanim@erols=2Ecom> Thanks and Peace to you all> Habib Diab Ghanim> **************************************> National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce> 1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E> Suite 550 East Tower> Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005> Voice: (202) 289-5920> Fax: (202) 289-5938> ****************************************************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 02:05:44 +0900 (JST)From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mali--electionsMessage-ID: < 199707211658.BAA05450@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIForwarded from PANA--------- Lamin.Vandalism in Malian ElectionsJuly 21, 1997BAMAKO, Mali (PANA) - Polling stations were ransacked in several Malian upcountry regions where parlimentary electionswere repeated on Sunday after the cancellation of the previous ones in April.Although the voting excercise went smoothly in Bamako the capital, violent incidents were reported from upcountry particularlyat San, Segou in central Mali, Sikasso and Koutiala in the south and Kolokani in the west.A grouping of opposition parties boycotted the elections and had threatened to use violence to prevent voters from going topolling stations. This caused a low voter turn-out both in Bamako as well as in upcountry polling stations.Some 5.5 million registered voters were expected to elect 147 members of parliament from among 575 candidates fielded by19 political parties. A total of 23 independents were also standing.The initial parliamentary election on April 13 was cancelled by the Malian constitutional court due to serious electoralmalpractices.Major opposition called for the cancellation of the electoral process as whole, including the presidential polls.But the government went ahead and organised presidential polls on May 11, during which the incumbent head of state, AlphaOumar Konare was re-elected.The radical opposition said they would not recognise the president and that they were boycotting the repeated parliamentarypolls.Reconciliation efforts by civil society organisation failed to bridge the gap between the opposition and pro-presidential parties.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:13:35 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970721135908.28283C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAbdou,Many of us share your sentiments. Western governments arenot doing much to stem the tide of racism in their countries.'Racial' identity is imposed by others. The physicalgenetically-based features of e.g skin colour and hair representonly a tiny fraction of our genetic make-up, and there is nobasis for claiming that any other features e.g. skills,personality and social tendencies are correlated with them.'Race' is therefore a highly artificial construct. Children fromdifferent 'races' NOTICE differences among themselves, butNEGATIVE ASSOCIATIONS are learned.Despite the fact that Africans were subjected to centuriesof humiliation and degradation, we are still, on balance, morefavourably disposed towards the perpetrators than they are tous. Some misguided people in The Gambia insult, for example, Lebanese,even those who are Gambian. But the same is also true theother way. Not only that, people from other ethnic groups whoare perceived to be exploiters are also treated more or lessthe same way. But this is nothing compared to the racistorganisations in Europe and the United States, who recruitmembers on the internet and who are bent on keeping alive thediscredited idea of a 'superior race'. Combat 18, for example,until recently (maybe they still do) had their headquarters inDenmark with all facilities, including a radio station, computerand other equipment, to promote their belief. Namely, that'whites' were superior to 'blacks'. They were allowed to dothis in the name of democracy and free speech.Many celebrities who are in mixed marriages were targeted.The people involved, particularly 'white' women, were branded as'traitors to their race'. Bombs enclosed in videotapes weresent to these people, with intent to kill them. This is whatwe should talk about. I have heard many Lebanese call SierraLeoneans 'Bastar Pickin'. But I did not always attribute thisto racism because some of those very Lebanese had Mende,Temne etc wives.There is no political party in Africa, as far as I know,that is advocating for the return of all 'white' people toEurope. Unfortunately, such parties do exist in Europe. Weshould start seeing people as people, and not in terms oftheir colour, language etc.With regards to AIDS, there should be a more balancedapproach in the way it is reported. It was only after GianniVersace's death that I knew about his sexual orientation andthe possibility that he was HIV positive; that he used tohave unprotected sex with members of the gay community inMiami. A comparison was also made to Calvin Klein. We do nothave 'gay communities' in Africa as yet. But Africans arealways blamed for bringing about AIDS. And whenever a 'black'celebrity is infected with the virus, the whole world knowsabout it. Why can't western scientists be honest enough andtell the world the real story about the origins of AIDS?I hope the day will come when we recognise that there isonly one race in the world - the human race.Regards,MomodouOn Mon, 21 Jul 1997,Abdou Gibba wrote:> At 13:42 20/07/97 +2000, M. M. JENG wrote:> >The Zimbabwe Independent> >> >Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway> >> >July 4, 1997> >> >Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned> >President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to> >retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which> >labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.> >> >As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit> >liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV> >transmission in that country.> >> >Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a> >widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in> >Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned> >its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.> The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian> newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from> Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".> Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are> always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the> most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything> without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?> Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we> have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who> are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,> WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from> charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does> it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only> once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of> Africa(ns).> Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International> Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of> Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such> disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as> individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all> necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to> behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our> governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way> "outsiders" would do.> PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's> real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to> justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the> "International Community").> I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,> but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel> things have become different.> Regards,> ::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:01:24 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Mousa DiabMessage-ID: < 33D3A3F4.7BABFCF7@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI would also like to send my condolences to the Diab and Musa familieson the passing of Mr. Mousa Diab. May his soul rest in peace. hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> The funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I> understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone> about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with> the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh.> Hope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country.FYIWord from Banjul is that the uprising has been quelled with one reportedcasualty.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 03:23:09 +0900 (JST)From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Mousa DiabMessage-ID: < 199707211816.DAA05813@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMy condolences to the Diab family on this great loss. May the soul ofMousa rest in peace.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:14:34 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: latir@earthlink.net, Subject: RE: Mousa DiabMessage-ID: < TFSLFSYC@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThanks Latir,I am glad the attempt has been quelled for the sake of the people=2E We =20cannot take any more upheavals=2EPlease keep us updatedHabib-----Original Message-----From: latir@earthlink=2EnetSent: Monday, July 21, 1997 1:56 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Mousa Diab<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--I would also like to send my condolences to the Diab and Musa familieson the passing of Mr=2E Mousa Diab=2E May his soul rest in peace=2Ehghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:> The funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I> understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone> about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with> the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh=2E> Hope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country=2EFYIWord from Banjul is that the uprising has been quelled with one reportedcasualty=2EPeace=2ELatir Gheran**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:25:00 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp, Subject: RE: Mousa DiabMessage-ID: < TFSLJHPK@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThanks Lamin=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: BINTA@iuj=2Eac=2EjpSent: Monday, July 21, 1997 2:18 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Mousa Diab<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--My condolences to the Diab family on this great loss=2E May the soul ofMousa rest in peace=2ELamin=2E**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:09:31 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: hghanim@erols.com Cc: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: condolencesMessage-ID: < 199707211909.MAA27691@f23.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainI EXTEND MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES.THIS DEATH IS VERY MUCH FELT BY ALLTHOSE WHO KNEW MOUSSA OR ANY MEMBER OF HIS FAMILY.MAY HIS SOUL REST INPERFECT PEACE.EBRIMA DRAMEHTHE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAMENGLAND.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 17:24:13 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:Message-ID: < 01BC9623.21EAF7C0@dial.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9623.21FBC0A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9623.21FBC0A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Ghanim,Our very sincere Condolences to your entire extended family.May the =Soul of the deceased rest in peace!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc.org [SMTP: hghanim@nusacc.org Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:15 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListGood morning and Peace be unto you allThis message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also =that =20we are also going to join them for sure one day.My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister =20Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after ==20short illness caused by prostate cancer.May his soul rest in peace.He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young =20children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event =20with faith and strength and hope .Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He =had =20a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can =share =20it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home =20Thanks and Peace to you allHabib Diab Ghanim**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:21:42 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message of condolencesMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970721121647.11284A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis message is being forwarded from Aisha Camara.ThanksTony---------- Forwarded message ----------Habib,Please accept my sympathy on the death of your nephew, MousaDiab and extend it to the rest of the family. I last saw him inNovember before I left home, he did not look sick at all. I know mydad will be very upset.May ALLAH grant him eternal peace.RegardsAisha------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:15:22 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: njogou@hotmail.com, Subject: RE: condolencesMessage-ID: < TFSMAMMX@nusacc.org Thanks EbrimaHabib Diab -Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: njogou@hotmail.com Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 3:12 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: condolences<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------I EXTEND MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES.THIS DEATH IS VERY MUCH FELT BY ALLTHOSE WHO KNEW MOUSSA OR ANY MEMBER OF HIS FAMILY.MAY HIS SOUL REST INPERFECT PEACE.EBRIMA DRAMEHTHE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAMENGLAND.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:27:56 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Soldier killed in Gambia anniversary attackMessage-ID: < 33D3B83C.90FA94C8@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSoldier killed in Gambia anniversary attackCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.BANJUL, July 21 (Reuter) - Attackers shot dead one soldier andwounded three others in Gambia on Monday on the eve of the thirdanniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power,the defence ministry said.The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in afailed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrolafter seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30 miles)west of the capital Banjul, it added.The ministry said one attacker had been wounded and captured. Hewas being questioned. It named him as ex-lieutenant Allieu Bah, aNovember 11, 1994 counter-coup plotter in the mainly Moslem West Africantourist haven and groundnut producer.It said he and three accomplices, who were being hunted, had fledto neighbouring Senegal with other plotters in 1994.The attackers raided the army post at 2 a.m. and later ran into thearmy patrol as they escaped with arms in an ambulance.Jammeh came to power in a 1994 coup in which junior army officerstoppled the elected government of founding president Sir Dawda Jawara,now exiled in Britain.Jammeh, who left the army to run for president, won elections inSeptember and his party won a commanding majority in a Decemberparliamentary poll.His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavilydependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya andother Arab nations, Taiwan and Cuba.Tuesday is a public holiday in Gambia. It will be marked by amilitary parade.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:16:36 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE:Message-ID: < TFSMAXLL@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableThanks Bass,=20Habib Diab -Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Monday, July 21, 1997 3:08 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE:<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Mr=2EGhanim,Our very sincere Condolences to your entire extended family=2EMay the =20Soul ofthe deceased rest in peace!Regards Bassss!----------From: hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg]Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:15 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListGood morning and Peace be unto you allThis message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that =20==20=20we are also going to join them for sure one day=2EMy nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sisterNimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after =20=20short illness caused by prostate cancer=2EMay his soul rest in peace=2EHe is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three youngchildren=2E May Allah help her and his family go through this sad eventwith faith and strength and hope =2EPlease pass the word to his friends especially in the music field=2E He had==20=20a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia=2EI will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share =20==20=20it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at homehghanim@erols=2EcomThanks and Peace to you allHabib Diab Ghanim**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938****************************************************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 18:06:16

Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 16:29:41 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:

>

> The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian

> newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from

> Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".

>

> Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are

> always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the

> most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything

> without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?

> Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we

> have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who

> are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,

> WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from

> charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does

> it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only

> once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of

> Africa(ns).

>

> Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International

> Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of

> Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such

> disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as

> individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all

> necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to

> behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our

> governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way

> "outsiders" would do.

>

> PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's

> real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to

> justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the

> "International Community").

>

> I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,

> but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel

> things have become different.

>

> Regards,

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai



I actually always wondered which was the best approach to take??

To speak out and defend yourself against such ignorance or to let such

ignoramouses think what they like. know what you know, and just go on

with your life??? I mean, when someone says something about me that isn't

true, I just tend to ignore them and go on with my life. I mean, as long

as it isn't true, it doesn't bother me. Say, they all stop having

intercourse with Africans, yet the rate of HIV infection keeps

increasing, what will be the logical conclusion then???? just thoughts,

any comments????????

Ancha.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 16:41:21 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:

>

> Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the

> results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard

> for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????

>

I think in some cases, it is a matter of being unable to accept

defeat. But, I think in this case, crying foul is probably called for esp

since Charles Taylor doesn't have the best reputation for being an honest

man. When the countries existence is in jeopady, I think that if foul

play is evident, it should be called, instead of trying to appear as a

peace loving, defeat accepting and humble person. Who cares if you're any

of this, as long as you call a spade a spade. comments??

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 00:05:01 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Re:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Accept my sincere condolences to the Diab family. May Mousa`s soul

rest in perfect peace.



Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 21:07:38 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTI

Message-ID: <





Greetings Omar S. Saho



Thank you for taking the time to reply to my query about maleria

prevention....oh by the way, he did do all the other vaccinations you

mentioned before we left for the Gambia in March... and we have visited on

two occasions before and taken all precautions.



The reason I did not do the maleria medication this time, is because my son

will there now, like any other Gambia. But because of your advice and some

other peoples' responses, I will make further inquiries at RVH and/or MRC.



Did you get the news today, that some soldiers were shot by previous

counter-coup assailants? One of them is caught and being questioned. I wonder

what this incident might be indicative of in the long run?



Again, thanks for you repley to my inquiry.

Sincerely

Liz Stewart FAtti





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 09:50:33 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Habib!



MY CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. TO THE LOST ONE - MAY HIS SOUL REST IN

PERFECT PEACE, AMEN.



Sincerely,

Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 09:55:47 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 12:45 21/07/97 -0400, Amadou wrote:

>Abdou:

>

>Another question to ask: why are so many African elections characterized by

>fraudulence and intimidation (not necessarily the case in Liberia)?

>

>Amadou Scattred Janneh



AMADOU!



ANOTHER GOOD QUESTION TOO, BUT WHAT ARE THE ANSWERS????????



Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:01:03 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Malanding!



Thanks for the response. Most of what you are saying is not that different

from mine.



You wrote:





>Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster

>created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of

>the world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religion

>or language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoretically

>its really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently every

>society has some form of it.



I agree. I am not in any way condemning democracy but the type of democracy

that everyone wants to see across many borders e.g. The Westminster type

which, in my opinion, can't work at "Independence Drive" as it is doing in

Westminster.



>What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's

>implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the

>carpet".



Sorry if am not elaborate here, what I meant by this is, when a country in

Africa, for instance, fall into political crisis, there are always calls for

an immediate return to democracy without looking deeply into what could be

done to prevent another such crises and then make a piecemeal return to

democracy. Instead a rush is made just to label the ruling government as

"democratic". This is what I call shoving the dust under the carpet because

the problem still exists. It has just been pushed away temporarily but it is

bound to return.



>We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"

>there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To those

>non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,

>age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.

>Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree

>(experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa

>Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to be

>classed democratic.



This is the kind of democracy that suits our society - a participatory

democracy not that based on intervention (the colonial legacy). The question

you brought forward: "how do we incorporate this noble human idea into the

daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia.....", I don't have that

answer but I do know that finding the answer is one of the reasons why our

"democratic" process should be a piecemeal one and not allow pressure to

keep us repeating our mistakes again and again and again.







>Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. One

>observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved

>after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?

>Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people

>should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.

>We must all have the right and opportunity to participate.



Mark you this is just a personal theory and in no way represents any

reality. In fact the AFPRC did just the contra to my theory by respecting

the "recommended" 2 yrs.



>And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe

>leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themselves"

>a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the

>society.



This is another theory which I personally belief is the reason why the coupe

leaders did not return to barracks or step down completely but contested the

elections. It is of human nature that everyone will do what ever necessary

to secure his/her life. In my opinion, this was the only safety valve for

the AFPRC - as a consequent of the shortened timetable. And unless one feels

secured personally, it is practically impossible to "serve overall interest

of the society".



>Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming for

>arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a

>bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and

>ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the

>country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we be

>saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we

>say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother

>(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.



Check out the News story forwarded by Latir. Is this not the group that

opposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?). If this is

correct, then it further supports some points of my theory. There would have

been no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transition

without any form of casualty. ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!



>The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to

>be democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message across

>to the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea of

>one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular

>participation to local and national decision making- or am I way

>out?



This idea of one God has it's own consequences. How much did Africa alone

loose in the process of trying to know and acknowledge the idea of one God?

Both human resources and wealth. The casualties caused by this process

especially in societies that tried to resist, like the jola tried to resist

Foday Kabba Dumbuya, were very barbarous. When I was growing up I knew an

old man who had only 4 fingers on one of his hands. The thumb was broken by

Foday Kabba because he was resisting to be islamized. To a wider

perspective, this same idea of one God was one of the main instruments that

made slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism gain its momentum. THIS SHOULD

BE THE IMPROTANT LESSON THAT WE SHOULD LEARN FROM HISTORY. Do we still have

to undergo the same "pain" (as indicated by Africa's political instability)

in order to get ourselves democratized like we are islamized or

christianized today. I don't belief so that is why I belief in a piecemeal

democratic transformation of our societies which should be based on our

traditional, cultural,economical and historical perspectives.This is when we

will see the fruits of democracy because then there will exist an intrinsic

value for the society.Democracy will have little or no intrinsic value for

the society if it is on terms defined by others. Just like some Liberians

who did not know how to vote, what is the point of voting if you don't know

how to vote or what you voting for?



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 13:33:42 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: RE: PROTEST AGAINST NORWAY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Per E. Grotnes



Point 1 you wrote:"If it happens to be true that sexual contact with south

saharans constitute high risk of contracting the HIV(AIDS), should not a

warning be issued" you should be quite sure whether it happens or not.

Unprotected sex with strangers always has been and will be risky. Who are

the strangers the migrants and ethnic minorities or the Norwegians or are

you emphasising o generally on a person not known to you. Is it known to you

that 79 % of Norwegian women are infected by white western European men.



Point 2: you are partly right on this point, stating that officials wording

of the problem was an unlucky one , especially the data referred to were

rather poorly analysed. And mainly it was the media that pounced on the

statements and made more out of it than it deserved, you are wrong again on

the media. The wording was very unfortunate and the data was not

representative The media dosen=B4t know the word "OFF RECORDS" and the=

Ntional

Board of Health should have known better. The data was bad in many ways, the

majority of those tested are not residing in Norway, they were tourist,

asylumseekers, and refugees who were not granted residence permit. Some did

died in their respective countries. If this was a budget analysing then

there would have been a huge deficit.



You are wrong again the whole issue didn=B4t die on the newspapers after a=

few

months. If it was then it should have not been recently on Arbeiderbladet

and Text TV. The officials did apologise in meetings, but wants the

apologise to be public as the press release. If you think this doed out you

are dreaming. The NBH has put together Reference Group to work out an=

apology.



You wrote: Thre have been several warnings of HIV risk from the same

officials on homosexuals. This is not true the warning was triggered by

media in the early beginning of the epidemi. There have never been a similar

warning to any group like the press releaseon Africans from south of the

Sahara. The comments on the field workers was not the by the WHO but the

ICRC in Geneva which did a research on their field workers. The news on the

Norwegian radio yesterday morning was comments by norwegians officials that

tese people get information and didn=B4t do a thing about it. They were not

criticised like the press release of july the 03, 1996.



The chaotic way the NBH handled the press release was sparked of by

obstinacy and arrogance in their own ranks and files and above all from our

own persons. This indeed represents a very sad situation, it should be

bounded duty to eradicate cause of our discord without any loss of time, if

we are to arrest pace of our declining trend to regain our lost prestige and

reclaim our right in place in the community of people. Even so lets us hope

that the clamity possibly has some redeeming features for us to disguise

such as the lesson to hold fast to the rope of unity and be not divided

among ourselves. We should aim at creating a compact social order to serve

as a model for our persons.



People are created with two ears and one mouth to listen twice more thanto

talk but as for some it is the opposite. Co-operation is so basic that it

cannot be considered a seperate function. It is the whole business from the

point of view of it final result, than is from the individuals poit of view.

Inrelation to this press release there was no co-operation from those with

migrant background working with isuue but public or private wre not

consulted before the press release. It seems that the NBH was not obliged to

contact or consult any person or organisation in reaching a decision we all

can live with. If the civil society has indeed become too complex for the

primitive exercise of personal power, then most of the complexity is

reflected back into the state which absorbed the society=B4s productive

firces. If then, it is not possible to adapt the system of power to greater

social cmplexity, why not simplify the state to make it correspond

withrealities? " There is no smoke without fire". There were many ways we

could have a better collaboration instead of giving a group collective

reponsiblity.



I always wonder whether it is put into consideration or thought the future

of our children, grandchildren or the community. If we don=B4t act by now we

are doing great injustice to future generation to clear our messes, like

racism, antisemittism etc.



Whenever i protest about discrimination, injustice, oppression the answer is

always frustration. For the officials is just the word of the mouth thereore

agony and pain is unberable.



There is no compulsion in humanity, truth has become clear from error. Who

so ever disbelieves in racism, stimatising, antisemittism, inefficiency and

believes in equality, truth and efficiency has laid on a firm link that

sanders not. The lands ruled by democracy and governed according to the laws

of democracy are regarded as realm of trelity, irrspective of whethertheir

inhabitnts have all embrace the faith or some follow other misleading=

figures.



"memories of a great persons past are of living importance only if they

carry themselves a tense of responsiblity with regard of their own present

time doings and deeds"



You wrote: A friend that never criticise you is either lazy, exploiting or

simply stupid. What the NBH did was stigmatising a whole group and giving

them collective reponsiblity for the HIV epidemic in Norway. You didn=B4t

criticise this stigmatising and collective responsiblity are you lazy,

exploiting or simply stupid.



With kind regards







Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 13:44:28 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: CONDOLENCES

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



HABIB.



I am herby with my son extending our deepest symphaty and sincere

condolences to the family of Musa in the lost of their beloved Dad, Husband

and uncle.





MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE





Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 14:28:18 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



As Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter of

one of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20

How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of our

constitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles. I know

that can be difficult to understand, when it comes to stupid, untrue,

racial opinions. But there are some basic protectionel regulations in

our constitution, which are essentiel: - the protection of the

individual, - the privacy, - the right to form legal clubs/groups,- the

freedom to speak in public, print and publish, and - freedom to

assemble. These "freedoms" are often attacked by the authorities, and

the High Court has often by judge protected these "pillars" of our

democracy. It=B4s essential that one can criticise authorities, =

government

openly, by speaking in public, publishing papers, demonstrations etc.

without the authorities bringing you to silence. It=B4s important, that

you can bring out your point of view, opinion, knowledge, even it

contradict to the ruling ideas. It=B4s important, that the authorities =

can

not just come and search your house, "without a reason that there

without any doupt takes a criminal act place that very moment".

To protect these "freedoms" with have to live with "misguided" persons

like the guys in Combat 18, even some of us find them and the

propaganda of theirs very embarrassing in a society like ours. That is

"the cost" of the freedom. We hope that better education, lighting is a

way of restraining their ideas.

There are other laws, rules and regulations where you can find support

if the spoken, published, assembly is not according to these, i.e.

defamation of/slander of a person. Or because of the traffic will be

disturbed you can not get the permission to march or assemble a =

specific

street, square, or time of the day.

If the government/authorities tries to control thoughts, also those of

the Combat 18 they will have to judge everytime someone will state

something. We will not tolerate that there are persons/institutions

who/which create "dictatorship of thoughts". If people are educated =

and

enlighted enough, they know to judge themselves.=20

This is difficult to explain on a short note, and without being

graduated in law. But even its harsh to understand that Combat 18 is

allowed, we find it=B4s the only way we can protect our democracy and

fundamental rights, which include to also criticise the authorities. An

individual, a group, a political party should without fear of reprisals

could speak free and public. How is the Gambian Constitution on this

question ?



Western - Westminster-type democracies. It=B4s my personal opinion that

our way of understanding democracy here in Denmark is close to the one

in Sweden, not so close to the one practised in e.x. Belarus, more far

from the one in Paraguay etc. The forms we had before 1909 or before

1953 do we today find is less "democratic", because only men, and men

with land could participate in the proces before 1909. Therefor I

believe that the democratic form of a society conclude some basic

elements, else it will not be accepted by it=B4s own people to be a

democracy. But it must grow out of the society it-self, and it=B4s =

stupid

to think that there is an overall-democratic form, which can just be

copied. I think there will be many different democracies all over the

world, and each of them will devellop over time. The same I think will

happens in The Gambia.



"Western governments are not doing much to stem the tide of racism in

their contries". Well even we don=B4t have so much to be proud of, and

much more could and should be done, I must say that racism is generally

not tolerated, and we have many campaigns on racial-immigrant-issues.

And you can not discriminate according to danish laws on racial

background.=20

But we are not very tolerant towards foreigners in general, and that

also include danes moving from one part of the country to another. And

we don=B4t have so many years of experiences for living together with

persons, which we think is so different from us. It=B4s a "new"

experience, and racism and intolerance comes from that. It is you who

are the foreigners here, who can feel the "racism". We who lives here

can not always see it, if not told by someone. But again, I must say

that the way we handle this in Denmark is through the "long way"-around

- through education, enlighting us as humans. That can take many years.

(We look to US and England, which has mixed societies in a scale higher

than us and for many more years). The knowledge has to be revised,

statistics published, schoolbooks to be rewritten etc.=20



Please tell me what else could/should be done? If a political party is

formed on that issue: "all foreigners out of X-country" How do you

suggest we put that party down ? Forbid it or uncover it=B4s motivs,

falsh/untrue arguments/ propaganda and let people judge themselves?

What is the best and what do you recommend our governments to do ? What

should we do on racism in society, if not again and again discuss,

educate, enlighten peoples eyes ?=20



That AIDS originally comes from Africa, is not the fact we are

confronted with in Denmark (anymore). I don=B4t think there is any

official knowledge said about the origin in the material given out =

here.

The information-folders say nothing about it. The statistic says

something on the chances of getting HIV-virus if you do and don=B4t so =

and

so. But the info-material also try not to be prejudiced to special

groups, and has been criticised for that.



By the end - please don=B4t be paranoid. Many of you certainly fight

every day in European societies with it=B4s good and bad sides and

attitude towards you as a person, as a human being, a foreigner. The

future can be in your hands, Africa certainly one day will flourish.

Maybe not in our lifetime - but one day.=20



Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 9:51:27 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberi

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Abdou

I appreciate your words of sympathy and pray for all the souls that have =20

departed from this world=2E As usual a constant reminder for us that we =20

will not fail to join them one day=2E

Peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: Abdou=2EGibba@smr=2Euib=2Eno

Sent: Tuesday, July 22, 1997 6:14 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberi



<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Malanding!



Thanks for the response=2E Most of what you are saying is not that =20

different

from mine=2E



You wrote:





>Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster

>created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of

>the world=2E Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like =20

religion

>or language=2E It become a way of live for those who live by it=2E =20

Theoretically

>its really common sense=2E Everyone has it and consequently every

>society has some form of it=2E



I agree=2E I am not in any way condemning democracy but the type of =20

democracy

that everyone wants to see across many borders e=2Eg=2E The Westminster typ=

e

which, in my opinion, can't work at "Independence Drive" as it is doing =20

in

Westminster=2E



>What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's

>implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the

>carpet"=2E



Sorry if am not elaborate here, what I meant by this is, when a country =20

in

Africa, for instance, fall into political crisis, there are always calls =20

for

an immediate return to democracy without looking deeply into what could =20

be

done to prevent another such crises and then make a piecemeal return to

democracy=2E Instead a rush is made just to label the ruling government as

"democratic"=2E This is what I call shoving the dust under the carpet =20

because

the problem still exists=2E It has just been pushed away temporarily but it=

=20

is

bound to return=2E



>We always had the idea before=2E In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"

>there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le"=2E To those

>non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon=2E Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,

>age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those=2E

>Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree

>(experts please help me on that)=2E Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa

>Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard=2E Perphaps they are too simple to be

>classed democratic=2E



This is the kind of democracy that suits our society - a participatory

democracy not that based on intervention (the colonial legacy)=2E The =20

question

you brought forward: "how do we incorporate this noble human idea into =20

the

daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E", I don't ha=

ve that

answer but I do know that finding the answer is one of the reasons why =20

our

"democratic" process should be a piecemeal one and not allow pressure to

keep us repeating our mistakes again and again and again=2E







>Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification=2E One

>observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved

>after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?

>Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people

>should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us=2E

>We must all have the right and opportunity to participate=2E



Mark you this is just a personal theory and in no way represents any

reality=2E In fact the AFPRC did just the contra to my theory by respecting

the "recommended" 2 yrs=2E



>And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe

>leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themselves"

>a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the

>society=2E



This is another theory which I personally belief is the reason why the =20

coupe

leaders did not return to barracks or step down completely but contested =20

the

elections=2E It is of human nature that everyone will do what ever =20

necessary

to secure his/her life=2E In my opinion, this was the only safety valve for

the AFPRC - as a consequent of the shortened timetable=2E And unless one =20

feels

secured personally, it is practically impossible to "serve overall =20

interest

of the society"=2E



>Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either=2E Assuming for

>arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a

>bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and

>ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the

>country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident)=2E Should we be

>saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we

>say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother

>(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy=2E



Check out the News story forwarded by Latir=2E Is this not the group that

opposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?)=2E If this=

=20

is

correct, then it further supports some points of my theory=2E There would =20=

=20

have

been no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transition

without any form of casualty=2E ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!



>The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to

>be democratic=2E Instead you must find a way to get the message across

>to the Africa people and they will live by it=2E I am sure the idea of

>one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular

>participation to local and national decision making- or am I way

>out?



This idea of one God has it's own consequences=2E How much did Africa alone

loose in the process of trying to know and acknowledge the idea of one =20

God?

Both human resources and wealth=2E The casualties caused by this process

especially in societies that tried to resist, like the jola tried to =20

resist

Foday Kabba Dumbuya, were very barbarous=2E When I was growing up I knew an

old man who had only 4 fingers on one of his hands=2E The thumb was broken=20=

=20

by

Foday Kabba because he was resisting to be islamized=2E To a wider

perspective, this same idea of one God was one of the main instruments =20

that

made slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism gain its momentum=2E THIS =20

SHOULD

BE THE IMPROTANT LESSON THAT WE SHOULD LEARN FROM HISTORY=2E Do we still =20

have

to undergo the same "pain" (as indicated by Africa's political =20

instability)

in order to get ourselves democratized like we are islamized or

christianized today=2E I don't belief so that is why I belief in a =20

piecemeal

democratic transformation of our societies which should be based on our

traditional, cultural,economical and historical perspectives=2EThis is when=

=20

we

will see the fruits of democracy because then there will exist an =20

intrinsic

value for the society=2EDemocracy will have little or no intrinsic value =20

for

the society if it is on terms defined by others=2E Just like some Liberians

who did not know how to vote, what is the point of voting if you don't =20

know

how to vote or what you voting for?



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 15:19:51 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Let us get one thing clear straightaway. I have no problem =

=20

with the Danish people, whom I have befriended since my =20

primary school days. When university is in session, I interact =20

with them often. I find it sad that what I said about Combat =

=20

18 could be interpreted as 'stupid, untrue and racial =20

opinions.' I wonder what Asbjorn would have said if a Dane =20

had said the same thing.



I do not have to be a lawyer to know that Combat 18 is =20

a racist organization which is bent on eliminating 'black' =20

people. This is no secret. They were thrown out of Sweden and =

=20

Norway before they found a safe haven in the 'superior =20

democracy' of Denmark. I do not have to be lawyer to know =20

that Combat 18 have sent parcel bombs to people in =20

mixed-'race' marriages. How can I accept this when I could be =20

the next victim? How would the Danish government react if a =20

'black' organization operates in Denmark with a similar agenda? =20

Dirt is dirt, no matter how glossily packaged.



I do have to be a lawyer to know that Danish law forbids =20

certain things. I am appalled that they do not include =20

banning- yes, banning- organisations that promote 'racial' =20

hatred, and distribute lists of people to be eliminated. =20

Imagine how the situation would have been different had the =20

intended targets had been jews.



I am not paranoid. I just happen to be on the receiving =20

end, and it would be highly naive of me to ignore the =20

existence of groups that are out to kill my kind.



Regards,

Momodou





On Tue, 22 Jul=20

1997, =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D wrote:



> As Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter of

> one of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20

> How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of our

> constitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles. I know

> that can be difficult to understand, when it comes to stupid, untrue,

> racial opinions. But there are some basic protectionel regulations in

> our constitution, which are essentiel: - the protection of the

> individual, - the privacy, - the right to form legal clubs/groups,- the

> freedom to speak in public, print and publish, and - freedom to

> assemble. These "freedoms" are often attacked by the authorities, and

> the High Court has often by judge protected these "pillars" of our

> democracy. It=B4s essential that one can criticise authorities, governmen=

t

> openly, by speaking in public, publishing papers, demonstrations etc.

> without the authorities bringing you to silence. It=B4s important, that

> you can bring out your point of view, opinion, knowledge, even it

> contradict to the ruling ideas. It=B4s important, that the authorities ca=

n

> not just come and search your house, "without a reason that there

> without any doupt takes a criminal act place that very moment".

> To protect these "freedoms" with have to live with "misguided" persons

> like the guys in Combat 18, even some of us find them and the

> propaganda of theirs very embarrassing in a society like ours. That is

> "the cost" of the freedom. We hope that better education, lighting is a

> way of restraining their ideas.

> There are other laws, rules and regulations where you can find support

> if the spoken, published, assembly is not according to these, i.e.

> defamation of/slander of a person. Or because of the traffic will be

> disturbed you can not get the permission to march or assemble a specific

> street, square, or time of the day.

> If the government/authorities tries to control thoughts, also those of

> the Combat 18 they will have to judge everytime someone will state

> something. We will not tolerate that there are persons/institutions

> who/which create "dictatorship of thoughts". If people are educated and

> enlighted enough, they know to judge themselves.=20

> This is difficult to explain on a short note, and without being

> graduated in law. But even its harsh to understand that Combat 18 is

> allowed, we find it=B4s the only way we can protect our democracy and

> fundamental rights, which include to also criticise the authorities. An

> individual, a group, a political party should without fear of reprisals

> could speak free and public. How is the Gambian Constitution on this

> question ?

>=20

> Western - Westminster-type democracies. It=B4s my personal opinion that

> our way of understanding democracy here in Denmark is close to the one

> in Sweden, not so close to the one practised in e.x. Belarus, more far

> from the one in Paraguay etc. The forms we had before 1909 or before

> 1953 do we today find is less "democratic", because only men, and men

> with land could participate in the proces before 1909. Therefor I

> believe that the democratic form of a society conclude some basic

> elements, else it will not be accepted by it=B4s own people to be a

> democracy. But it must grow out of the society it-self, and it=B4s stupid

> to think that there is an overall-democratic form, which can just be

> copied. I think there will be many different democracies all over the

> world, and each of them will devellop over time. The same I think will

> happens in The Gambia.

>=20

> "Western governments are not doing much to stem the tide of racism in

> their contries". Well even we don=B4t have so much to be proud of, and

> much more could and should be done, I must say that racism is generally

> not tolerated, and we have many campaigns on racial-immigrant-issues.

> And you can not discriminate according to danish laws on racial

> background.=20

> But we are not very tolerant towards foreigners in general, and that

> also include danes moving from one part of the country to another. And

> we don=B4t have so many years of experiences for living together with

> persons, which we think is so different from us. It=B4s a "new"

> experience, and racism and intolerance comes from that. It is you who

> are the foreigners here, who can feel the "racism". We who lives here

> can not always see it, if not told by someone. But again, I must say

> that the way we handle this in Denmark is through the "long way"-around

> - through education, enlighting us as humans. That can take many years.

> (We look to US and England, which has mixed societies in a scale higher

> than us and for many more years). The knowledge has to be revised,

> statistics published, schoolbooks to be rewritten etc.=20

>=20

> Please tell me what else could/should be done? If a political party is

> formed on that issue: "all foreigners out of X-country" How do you

> suggest we put that party down ? Forbid it or uncover it=B4s motivs,

> falsh/untrue arguments/ propaganda and let people judge themselves?

> What is the best and what do you recommend our governments to do ? What

> should we do on racism in society, if not again and again discuss,

> educate, enlighten peoples eyes ?=20

>=20

> That AIDS originally comes from Africa, is not the fact we are

> confronted with in Denmark (anymore). I don=B4t think there is any

> official knowledge said about the origin in the material given out here.

> The information-folders say nothing about it. The statistic says

> something on the chances of getting HIV-virus if you do and don=B4t so an=

d

> so. But the info-material also try not to be prejudiced to special

> groups, and has been criticised for that.

>=20

> By the end - please don=B4t be paranoid. Many of you certainly fight

> every day in European societies with it=B4s good and bad sides and

> attitude towards you as a person, as a human being, a foreigner. The

> future can be in your hands, Africa certainly one day will flourish.

> Maybe not in our lifetime - but one day.=20

>=20

> Asbj=F8rn Nordam

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 10:16:12 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: CONDOLENCES

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Omar,

Innah lillah wainnah illaihi rajeaoun

To God we belong and him we shall return

Thanks ,Your message will be passed on to the family

Please keep in touch

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: olafia@online=2Eno

Sent: Tuesday, July 22, 1997 7:40 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: CONDOLENCES



<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

HABIB=2E



I am herby with my son extending our deepest symphaty and sincere

condolences to the family of Musa in the lost of their beloved Dad, =20

Husband

and uncle=2E





MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE





Omar S=2E Saho





**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 16:58:18 +0200

From: "Per E. Grotnes" <

To:

Subject: HIV and Norway

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear Omar S. Saho



Why do you get so angry. I have never meant to defend the silly statements

from the official. What I proposed was that instead of making a lot of fuss

about the intent (of which we can only guess) of this lamentable statement,

one should rather attack its lack of veracity. You do touch on it, which is

very good. Possibly you have access to the source material the health

autority used. What I read in the statements given was that the ratio of HIV

positive "south of Saharians" )SOS's was calculated as the number of HIV

positive visitors over several decades compared to the total of residing

SOS's at present. That this would yield a far larger ratio than the present

ratio in the Norvegian population. What should have been calculated was the

ratio on the present population of SOS's. Anyhow the whole issue is silly,

and one may well suspect ulterior motives in doing such statistical

acrobatics. My point is that any sexual messing about should be avoided or

at least done responsibly.



True, I have not given any press release about my views of this case. I

barely believe that any newspaper would carry it. I still think that media

showed poor judgement in giving attention to the statements without any

evaluation of validity. Who really cares about these warnings anyhow.

Whatever you say, I think that the issue is dead even if some papers still

tries to make a case out of it. After all ot is cucuber time for newsstories

these days.



You also think that this issue have gotten more attention because it

concerns black people.Maybe so, but I am not so sure of that. When being

abroad, every time I read about something norwegian I react more than if it

were, say,.danish news.It is rather difficult to be objective. I do react

strongly to any misinformation concerning The Gambia so probably even I am

not able to be objective here.

Sorry that my trials to pour oil on the waters made such a bad impression.



PerG



ps. The health autorities are not friends of mine.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:00:44 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I just want to commend Malanding and Abdou Gibba on this very civil

exchange of views. The subject under discussion is an interesting one

but I will save my comments for a while and just enjoy your exchange:-)



Abdou, just a point of clarification.



Abdou Gibba wrote:

> Check out the News story forwarded by Latir. Is this not the group that

> opposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?). If this is

> correct, then it further supports some points of my theory. There would have

> been no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transition

> without any form of casualty. ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!



Actually, I believe those soldiers were involved in the November 1994

so-called counter coup attempt. I say so-called because the AFPRC was

quite scarce with words in their explanation of events and lots of

information came to light that gave evidence of something else - like an

AFPRC offensive.



I think the failed counter-coup attempt you are referring to is the one

with the former council members, Sana Sabally and the late Saidibu

Hydara, in February 1995. The AFPRC claimed that they opposed the

change from a four year transition period back to the original two.



I would also like to reserve my comments on yesterday's events until

more information is given lest I be accused of speculation and crisis

mongering:-) I just prey that all is relatively well.



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:30:08 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Millions of Women Live Under Violence

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Millions of Women Live Under Violence

Threat



Copyright 1997 by Reuters / Tue, 22 Jul 1997 8:33:43 PDT



LONDON (Reuter) - Violence against women is the world's most pervasive

form of human rights abuse, a United Nations report released on Tuesday

said.



>From genital multilation in Africa nations and dowry killings in India

to domestic violence in the United States, millions of women from every

class and in every country live under the threat of physical abuse.



``In today's world, to be born female is to be born high risk,'' Carol

Bellamy, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund

(UNICEF), said at the launch of its ``Progress of Nations'' report.



It found that more then 60 million women who should be alive today are

``missing' because of violence associated with gender discrimination,

predominantly in south and west Asia, China and North Africa.



``The shadow of violence under which girls and women live debilitates

them physically, psychologically and socially. It affects the healthy

social and economic development of all societies.''



Bellamy described the annual document as a report card of nations on

their performance on issues affecting the health, welfare and rights of

children. It offers a compilation of statistics on each country's

progress towards reaching goals for basic human needs.



The report detailed progress in some areas, including a decrease in

mortality rates among children under five and an increase in

availability of safe water supplies, but it made grim reading on the

conditions faced by women and children.



It noted that between 25 and 50 percent of all women have been

physically abused by their intimate partners. Up to 130 million women

and girls in the world today have had their genitals removed in a ritual

practice that is common in at least 28 countries.



More than one million children, mostly girls and mainly in Asia, are

forced into prostitution every year, and in India more than 5,000 women

are killed because their in-laws consider their dowries inadequate.



UNICEF said the forms of violence against women and children are both

subtle and blatant but violence's impact on development is profound.



``It is so deeply embedded in cultures around the world that it is

almost invisible,'' the report said.



Bellamy told the news conference that the key to improving the condition

of women and children throughout the world was education, the

impowerment of women and legal protection.



Out of the 193 nations in the world, just 44 have enacted legislation

against domestic violence, only 27 have laws against sexual harassment

and just 17 regard marital rape as a crime.



In 12 Latin American countries a rapist can be exonerated if his victim

agrees to marry him. Son preference is so prevalent in some countries

that genetic testing for sex-selection, although outlawed, has become a

booming business.



Bellamy urged governments to read the report and to do something about

the conditions in their own countries and to increase aid to help other

nations.



``There is such a great deal to be done,'' she said. ``It (the report)

is a call on the nations of the world to respond.''



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:35:29 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round ...



COTONOU, Benin (PANA, 07/21/97) - Nigeria emerged all-round winner of

the 2nd West Africa Athletics Championships, which ended Sunday in

Cotonou, Benin, lifting 47 medals, including 25 gold and 10 silver.

The Nigerians took away 28 more medals than Ghana which placed

second with 19 medals followed by Senegal with 14 medals.

Nigeria fielded Chinedu Odozor for the female 100m and long jump

while Sunday Emmanuel featured in the men's 100m sprint.

Others are: Ibrahim Monday (shot-put/men), Mariam Ibekwe

(shot-put/ladies), Idiata (high jump), Mariam Juwa (800 m), Ollu Sulle

(triple jump), Nkiru Ojiego (discus/ladies),Tawa Adedugba (5,000

m/ladies), Musu Aude (400 m), Collins Rosa (triple jump/ladies), Abba

Mustapha (5,000 and 10,000 m/men).

Ghana featured Agnes Afiyo (javelin), Joyce Okantey (1,500 m), Mark

Anthony (long jump), Koffi Elavagnon (1,500 m).

Senegal had Diallo Assane (800 m), Sene Abdoulaye (110 m hurdles),

Toure Grima (100 m hurdles/ladies), Diouf Aminata (200 m/ladies).

The countries were ranked as follows:

Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL

Nigeria 25 10 12 47

Ghana 05 09 05 19

Senegal 04 06 04 14

Togo 00 03 03 06

Burkina 00 03 01 04

Mali 00 02 01 03

C.D'Ivoire 00 01 06 07

Benin 00 00 03 03

Gambia 00 01 00 01

Niger 00 00 01 01

Mauritania 00 00 00 00

By Mildred Mulenga, PANA Staff Correspondent

-0-

Copyright 1997



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:42:35 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: HIV and Norway

Message-ID: <199707221642.MAA09125@hemlock>

Content-Type: text



>

> Dear Omar S. Saho

>

> Why do you get so angry. I have never meant to defend the silly statements

> from the official. What I proposed was that instead of making a lot of fuss

> about the intent (of which we can only guess) of this lamentable statement,

> one should rather attack its lack of veracity. You do touch on it, which is

> very good. Possibly you have access to the source material the health

> autority used. What I read in the statements given was that the ratio of HIV

> positive "south of Saharians" )SOS's was calculated as the number of HIV

> positive visitors over several decades compared to the total of residing

> SOS's at present. That this would yield a far larger ratio than the present

> ratio in the Norvegian population. What should have been calculated was the

> ratio on the present population of SOS's. Anyhow the whole issue is silly,

> and one may well suspect ulterior motives in doing such statistical

> acrobatics. My point is that any sexual messing about should be avoided or

> at least done responsibly.

>





Perhaps this problem of statistics might be solved if we start treating

Africa as a continent instead of a village. Using figures from sub-Saharan

Africa or South of Sahara with those of individual countries from other

parts of the world is bound to mislead ordinary readers.



This is certainly a problem when those who should know better show so much

ignorance in matters as important as this.



I just hope they realise that.



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 15:57:21 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Mousa Diab

Message-ID: <





Matarr ,

I received your email earlier and want to thank you for your kind

thoughts and condolences.

We will always cherish and remember it

Peace

Habib

**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 01:14:35 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Gambia's president preaches self-reliance

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Gambia's president preaches self-reliance



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



BANJUL, July 22 (Reuter) - President Yahya Jammeh, marking the third

anniversary of the coup that brought him to power, urged Gambia's people

on Tuesday to be self-reliant and united and said party politics should

play a back-seat role.

Jammeh, who won civilian rule elections in September 1996, said he

would not allow the opposition to destabilise the West African country

in the guise of democracy.

Addressing a rally of an estimated 40,000 people, he urged the

nation's citizens to seek "national reconciliation and reconstruction,

unity, hard work and self-reliance." Party politics, he said, should be

relegated in pursuit of the dream of a new Gambia.

"Although overall growth has been modest, inflation has been put

under control at below three percent, the balance of payments situation

is positive and our foreign exchange reserves can assure us of at least

five months of imports," he added.

Attackers shot dead one soldier and wounded three others on Monday.

The defence ministry blamed former soldiers who took part in a failed

counter-coup attempt in 1994.

Jammeh came to power that year when he and other junior army

officers toppled the elected government of founding president Sir Dawda

Jawara, now exiled in Britain.

His Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction won a

commanding majority in a December parliamentary poll. Relations with the

opposition are strained.

His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavily

dependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya and

other Arab nations, Taiwan and Cuba. He said on Tuesday Gambia's

relations with the West had improved.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 01:21:50 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Liberian Warlord Wins Election

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Liberian Warlord Wins Election



Copyright 1997 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.



By TINA SUSMAN

Associated Press Writer

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- Seven years ago, fighters loyal to warlord

Charles Taylor killed five of Samukah Corneh's brothers as they tried to

flee Liberia at the start of its civil war.

Yet when he went to vote for a president Saturday, Corneh firmly

pressed his inky thumb onto the ballot space next to Taylor's picture.

So did most Liberians, according to results that show Taylor headed

for a landslide victory in this tortured land that his fighters helped

destroy.

Despite his bloody past, Taylor benefited from a fractured opposition

that underestimated his appeal. Many Liberians view him as the man who

had the guts to end the dictatorship of Samuel Doe in 1990, and who has

the muscle to prevent another war in a country founded by freed American

slaves in 1847.

That image, along with a well-organized campaign that Taylor had

years to hone, and a strong dose of fear and ignorance among Liberia's

mainly illiterate electorate, combined to give Taylor 75 percent of the

vote, according to results released Tuesday by the Independent Elections

Commission.

His closest rival, former United Nations official Ellen

Johnson-Sirleaf, had 9.5 percent with nearly 75 percent of the vote

counted. Further results were expected Wednesday.

Taylor, 49, was a favorite from the start but had been expected to

face Johnson-Sirleaf, 58, in a runoff next month. Those who voted for

him, however, and even some of those who didn't, say his trouncing of

the 12 other contenders in the first round shouldn't have been a total

surprise.

"Mr. Taylor had done his homework," said Daniel Gbardoe of the Center

for Democratic Empowerment, a Monrovia-based group that seeks to promote

democracy in Africa. "In the past seven years he had been able to

impress upon people that he was their leader. When election time came,

he had the means, the resources, the radio communications to spread his

propaganda. He had a better-organized political machine."

Like many Liberians, Corneh, 33, welcomed Taylor's Christmas Eve 1989

incursion to oust Doe, who had seized power 10 years earlier in a

military coup and imposed a dictatorship that favored his Krahn tribe

above all others.

Even though Corneh and his brothers were Krahn, Doe was one of

Africa's most brutal dictators and many -- even from his own ethnic

group -- desperately wanted to see him go.

"We could not succeed through politics to get rid of Doe. The best

alternative was through some military uprising, which is what Taylor

did," Corneh said.

His brothers died when Taylor's men, seeking revenge for Doe's

abuses, rounded up Krahns in northern Lofa County, tortured and killed

them as they tried to flee across the border to Sierra Leone shortly

after the war began. Corneh escaped and lived off roots and relief aid

in the bush for years until settling in the capital, Monrovia, where he

voted Saturday for the National Patriotic Party leader.

"People believe that even though he's the man who started the war,

he's the only man who can take care of them. And mind you, he had the

largest number of fighters, and those fighters were registered voters

also," said Francis Manneh, who voted for Johnson-Sirleaf but admits

that he and other Taylor opponents ran poor campaigns by failing to

reach out to voters like Corneh.

Johnson-Sirleaf, who has spent more than the past 10 years in the

United States, quit as Africa director for the U.N. Development Program

in May to return and run for president. By then it was too late to win

over a population that for seven years had known Taylor as the country's

most formidable leader.

While Taylor was handing out T-shirts and promising jobs and security

-- language easily understood by impoverished and war-weary Liberians --

Johnson-Sirleaf, with her Harvard MBA and high-paying Western career,

was seen by many as a virtual foreigner with no understanding of the

average Liberians' problems.

The benefit of having a well-educated, Western-oriented leader with

strong international support as their president was lost on voters who

were for the most part uneducated and familiar only with civil strife,

Gbardoe says.

Johnson-Sirleaf may have had a lot of support among women and

intellectuals, but they represented a minority of the country's 751,000

registered voters. Most voters were males between the ages of 18 and 30

-- the same gender and age as most of Taylor's fighters.

"They saw security in Mr. Taylor, because he's the one who stood by

them for so many years," Gbardoe said.

Better nationwide voter education might have tilted the outcome,

although not necessarily enough to have forced a runoff, said Gbardoe

and international observers including former U.S. President Jimmy

Carter, who led a 40-member observer team.

They noted that Taylor's private KISS-FM radio station was heard

nationwide throughout the campaign, providing pro-Taylor messages to

voters everywhere and convincing the intimidated and uneducated that

Taylor was the only acceptable choice.

Liberian national radio broadcast messages aimed at eliminating the

fear factor and encouraging people to vote for whomever they wanted, but

they didn't extend beyond the outskirts of Monrovia.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 08:52:41 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Latir,



Thanks for the clarification and for the commendation to Malanding and I.

Looking forward to your contributions. Malanding and I know where we agree

and disagree. May be you could help add more substance on where we might

have left something or went out of context. So long.....



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 09:21:16 + 0200 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Coup attempt in the Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Has anyone heard about the alleged coup attempt a few days ago?



Alpha



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 03:40:21 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: Millions of Women Live Under Violence

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



> ``In today's world, to be born female is to be born high risk,'' Carol

> Bellamy, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund

> (UNICEF), said at the launch of its ``Progress of Nations'' report.



For those who are interested, the UNICEF ``Progress of Nations`` report

can be found at the following site:



http://www.unicef.org/pon97/



Peace.



Latir Gheran



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 10:10:27 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970723091346.AAA15752@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Jainaba Diallo has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 11:03:06 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Saho and Momodou Njie, thanks for saving much of my time.



Asbj=F8rn wrote:



>As Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter of

>one of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20

>How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of our

>constitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles.=20



Fair enough, Asbj=F8rn. Despite those "democracy-fundamental principles",

Nordic nations (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden) responded immediately

by holding high ranking (ministerial) talks to find out means to solve

problems with MC Club (Motor Cycle Club) members after just a little while

when MC clubs started shooting at or bombing each other. Some of these

countries (if not all) are considering (if not already done) banning MC

clubs totally. NEVER have I ever heard of even a consideration of such talks

on racist/nazi groups let alone a ban on them. Do you know what someone like

me will interpret this? Here I go:



Since their own people are killing each other, it's a great concern for the

Nordic governments; buts since racist/nazi groups targets only foreigners,

it's definitely not their problem. Here, the concept foreigners, as WE

understand, are those with darker skin/hair or those from the so-called 3rd

World, even though the percentage of this group (especially Africans) is a

very minor percentage of the whole foreign population in Norway, for

instance. These racist groups burn asylum homes and foreigners' shops with

petrol bombs, kill individuals and threatened to do the worst but all what

happens is endless debates on national TVs and at the end of the day, we

find ourselves at square one. NOW TELL ME THAT I AM BEING PARANOID.



PER GROTNES, Saho is right, what the health authorities did was not rightly

advice their citizens on the best preventive way to be infected with HIV.

They simply stigmatized a group - AFRICANS. And the worst of all, after

action groups proved them wrong at the initial period of their racist

propaganda, they arrogantly refused to apologize or take responsibility for

what they have done or been trying to do. If you saw the debate, then you

know what I mean if you choose to be objective. The treatment that the

African community spokesman (despite his demonstration of professionalism

and intelligence) received on national TV from health authorities was

disrespectful and being an African you could see what "you really are" ("A

NO THING") in the eyes of these people - WHO FEELS IT KNOWS IT. Please PER

these people deserve no understanding from people like you (I assume). If

according to the Norwegian constitution, racism is a crime and is

unacceptable (even though this is not what is practiced in our eyes), then

these people should still not be holding their positions today. Most of us

analyse the Norwegian Immigration policy as no thing more than double moral

or hypocrisy. Just recently has the Swedish Prime Minister strongly

criticized the Norwegian Immigration Policy as harsh and we all know what he

meant. We are relying on people like you to influence better attitudes not

only for the foreigners but for the whole Norwegian society at large. One

thing some Norwegians fail to realize is, the days are gone when Norway is

habited only by whites (including foreign whites). Besides, there are almost

the same number of Norwegian descendent (if not more... am trying to be

careful with statistics) living outside Norway (mostly in the US) as those

in Norway itself. If this fact is accepted without egoism, then almost all

Norwegians will learn to accept foreigners as America accepted their

sisters, brothers uncles, aunts, cousins, etc. The "Amerika brevet" (the

American letter) that sent 100s of thousands of Norwegians to search for a

better living in the "Land of Opportunities" (the US) is the same process

which sends most of us (if not all) here. This is the nature of living

things - always on the move for a better means of survival.



PS!! I AM NOT ANGRY, JUST STATING SOME FACTS. BESIDES, I'VE SAID HELLO TO

YOU WHEN YOU WERE IN BERGEN ON ADAMA'S WEDDING. SO DON'T TAKE ANYTHING SAID

HERE HARD.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 11:31:50 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



A VERY IMPORTANT LEFT-OUT

-------------------------



I am not putting the entire blame on these governments (nordic or western),

most of the blame goes to our governments. After all, all the former is

doing is protecting (though wrongly) the interest of their people. Our

governments, instead of standing by us, are busy harnessing the

patron-client or master-boy relatiobship with the West. This is what I

always try to emphasize in all my arguements that goes along this line.



Thanks for being patient.



Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:50:45 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: RE: HIV AND NORWAY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hello Per E. Grotnes



"Why do get angry" No not at all, i am not angry it is just that i replied

you according to the manner of the context of your article. I think you are

are one who is angry cause your language manner is very insulting.



Per i want a constructive debate, but it seems the only interest you have is

own poit of views. In my reply to you i quoted all the areas i believed you

have it wrong. But you never recover from the fact that this is a

debate/discussion and not argumentation to forwards ones poit of view on a

subject which has to be addressed with facts. We we debate and dicuss we can

agree to disagree but you just keep on arguing that will just lead us to a

vicious circle.



I don=B4t know were you "SOS=B4s was calculated at the number of positive

visitors over several decades compared to the total number of residing SOS=

=B4s

at present" I would like to know whether this statement you read is about he

ratio is authentic or can you refer/quote where you read this statement. I

thought both you an me knew a decade is ten yeards and several decades can

range from 30 and up over years. The first time Hiv came onto focus was in

1985 and at that period there were none from SOS diagnose andthey do vosit

hospital like any other person.



Why didn=B4t youreply on my statement concerning on what you wrote that tha

same advice was given in relation to homosexuals, which i disagree with and

you didn=B4t quote your sources and which radio, news papper or television.=

=20



You wrote " You also think that this issue have gotten more attention

because it concerns black people" Per that would be an insult to my

intelligence to see it as a colour issue. I don=B4t you thoroughly read my

reply or digested the contents. I was addressing the issue of humanity in

all its aspects from racism, stigmatising, antisemittism, and all that has

to do with people as community. I did use the term groups, persons,

migrants, ethnic minorities and people but not the wordd black people. I was

relaying on human conduct of giving a group collective responsiblity.



You wrote again " Any how the whole issue is silly" It could be silly to

people with silly thoughts not to debate and argue. May it is not relevant

to you that a child of 3 years of age attending kindergaten bleeding and the

sister age 5 was brought from her class to clean up the sister. At work

places signs on toilet doors that prohibits certain groups using those

toilets. All these and many more unpleasant things were born out this press

release.





With kind regards







Omar S. Saho=20





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 02:19:00 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Latir,

I noticed that Gambia won a silver medal!!! Can you kindly tell us in what

event we have been that good this time???Thanking you in advance.

Regards, Sidibeh.



----------

> Från: Latir Downes-Thomas <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: fwd: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round

> Datum: den 22 juli 1997 18:35

>

> Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round ...

>

> COTONOU, Benin (PANA, 07/21/97) - Nigeria emerged all-round winner of

> the 2nd West Africa Athletics Championships, which ended Sunday in

> Cotonou, Benin, lifting 47 medals, including 25 gold and 10 silver.

> The Nigerians took away 28 more medals than Ghana which placed

> second with 19 medals followed by Senegal with 14 medals.

> Nigeria fielded Chinedu Odozor for the female 100m and long jump

> while Sunday Emmanuel featured in the men's 100m sprint.

> Others are: Ibrahim Monday (shot-put/men), Mariam Ibekwe

> (shot-put/ladies), Idiata (high jump), Mariam Juwa (800 m), Ollu Sulle

> (triple jump), Nkiru Ojiego (discus/ladies),Tawa Adedugba (5,000

> m/ladies), Musu Aude (400 m), Collins Rosa (triple jump/ladies), Abba

> Mustapha (5,000 and 10,000 m/men).

> Ghana featured Agnes Afiyo (javelin), Joyce Okantey (1,500 m), Mark

> Anthony (long jump), Koffi Elavagnon (1,500 m).

> Senegal had Diallo Assane (800 m), Sene Abdoulaye (110 m hurdles),

> Toure Grima (100 m hurdles/ladies), Diouf Aminata (200 m/ladies).

> The countries were ranked as follows:

> Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL

> Nigeria 25 10 12 47

> Ghana 05 09 05 19

> Senegal 04 06 04 14

> Togo 00 03 03 06

> Burkina 00 03 01 04

> Mali 00 02 01 03

> C.D'Ivoire 00 01 06 07

> Benin 00 00 03 03

> Gambia 00 01 00 01

> Niger 00 00 01 01

> Mauritania 00 00 00 00

> By Mildred Mulenga, PANA Staff Correspondent

> -0-

> Copyright 1997



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 02:22:05 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Liz Stewart,

Would you kindly help with a list of materials Dr. David Sambujang Gamble

published on Gambia?

Best Wishes,

Momodou Sidibeh.



----------

> Från:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

> Datum: den 20 juli 1997 06:50

>

> David Gamble, also known as Sambujang sends his greetings and wants to

let

> people know that although he is getting old, he's still alive and well!

> Please send a message if you remember him and want to get in touch.

>

> Cheers

> Liz Stewart FAtti



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 9:30:24 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <





Hello Tombong, your weeky news is very informative and timely. I commend

you on that. Alhagi Lamar Barry and Pa Ndaraow Sey were at my house

along with many other Gambians yesterday to (Jaleh) me for my nephew

Mousa Diab. They liked the format and news summary. Maybe for those that

do not have an email we should find a way to pass it on to them. Any

suggestions??? I have one-

Maybe each subscriber can mail the weekly to five of their friends

interested to get the news and they do not have access to the email



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, July 11, 1997 6:42 PM

To:

Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



Gambia-l,



I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news

summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.

I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.





NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMED



The National Security Council and the Armed forces Council have been

formed

as required by the Constitution. The Members were sworn in at the State

House

yesterday, Thursday, July 10th, 1997.



National Security Council



1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President

2.Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte) - Secretary of State for Interior

3. Lt. Colonel Momodou Badjie

4. Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr

5. Mr. Famara I. Jammeh - Inspector General of Police

6. Mr. Samba Bah - Director General of the NIA





The Armed Forces Council



1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President

2. Colonel Baboucarr Jatta-Commander of Gambia National Army

3. Capt. Momodou Sarr - Marine Unit

4. Mr. Omar Abdoulie Njie Barrow- Permanent Secretary, Dept. of

Defence





THE FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S ADVANCEMENT



The First Lady has started a nation wide tour on Tuesday, July 8th, to

meet

with Gambian women in the provinces and to discuss how her foundation can

help in empowering them. The organisation which is to be launched July

18,

1997, will be called Foundation for Women's Socio-Economic Advancement.



The details on the Foundation such as aims and objectives will be

provided to

list as soon as it is available.



NO REVOLT AT MILE 2 PRISONS, SAYS SOS BOJANG



There has been a rumour in town that there was a revolt by the prisoners

at

the Central Prisons, Mile 2, and that there were some fatalities. This

was

also reported by the press and in response to this The Secretary of State

for

Interior, Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte), called a News Conference on

Wednesday, July 9, 1997.



He denied every thing that was reported particularly the fact that one

Omar

Njie was killed. Omar Njie was well and alive, and has been transferred

to

Janjanburey Prisons. He challenged the reporters to go visit him to

verify

his statement.



The prison was raided following a tip-off about drug trafficking. Some

drugs

were found plus other contrabands, and as a result the Commissioner of

Prisons, Modou Ceesay, was retired. In fact some prisoners were enjoying

prisons as if they were living in a five star hotel, according the Hon.

Bojang. He said some a prisoner had a cellular phone and was making

international calls.



FOOTBALL NEWS

Real de Banjul football Club won both the FA Cup and the League. They

also

won the Super Cub. They won Hawks 1-0 in the FA finals last week.



NEW MAYOR FOR BANJUL



Mr Samba Faal, the former Town Clerk, has been made the Mayor of Banjul,

and

he will man that post until the local government elections. The elections

are

expected to take place sometime in 19998.



NEW AMBASSADOR FOR THE US



Mr. Crispin Gray-Johnson has been appointed as the new Gambian Ambassador

to

the US, and he will be coming to Washington sometimes next Month.





Peace

Tombong







**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 14:46:49 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Ancha,



We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such an

important issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,

disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.



AIDS was not first discovered in Africa, but hysterical

attempts have been made to trace its origins there. There are

documented cases of Africans being used as guinea pigs in scientific

experiments, and there is no reason to believe that they were

spared in the case of AIDS. Africa, poor Africa, has once

again been made a scapegoat, because it does not have the

equivalent of the VOA and the BBC.



Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. What

is more important is to try and find a cure for this

unnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour such

unfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can be

interpreted as consent.



Regards,

Momodou



On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:



>

>

> On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:

> >

> > The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian

> > newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from

> > Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".

> >

> > Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are

> > always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the

> > most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything

> > without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?

> > Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we

> > have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who

> > are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,

> > WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from

> > charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does

> > it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only

> > once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of

> > Africa(ns).

> >

> > Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International

> > Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of

> > Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such

> > disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as

> > individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all

> > necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to

> > behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our

> > governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way

> > "outsiders" would do.

> >

> > PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's

> > real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to

> > justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the

> > "International Community").

> >

> > I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,

> > but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel

> > things have become different.

> >

> > Regards,

> > ::)))Abdou Oujimai

>

> I actually always wondered which was the best approach to take??

> To speak out and defend yourself against such ignorance or to let such

> ignoramouses think what they like. know what you know, and just go on

> with your life??? I mean, when someone says something about me that isn't

> true, I just tend to ignore them and go on with my life. I mean, as long

> as it isn't true, it doesn't bother me. Say, they all stop having

> intercourse with Africans, yet the rate of HIV infection keeps

> increasing, what will be the logical conclusion then???? just thoughts,

> any comments????????

> Ancha.

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 14:47:31 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Malanding is absolutely right to say that the Mandinka had an

organised political system, and I have every reason to believe

that it could have evolved to suit changing times had it been

left undisturbed. Like almost all societies in Europe, Asia

etc, the Mandinka had a king or MANSA at the top of the

political organization. At the village level, they had an

elaborate and well-defined political organization headed by the

ALKALI. He was usually a descendent of the founding father of

the community, levied taxes on goods passing through his

district and he also doubled as the spiritual leader of the

village.



However, the ALKALI could not be a dictator. There were

checks and balances to ensure that this did not happen. His

authority was limited by the Council of Elders(TOUN), whom he

had to consult before any major decision was made. An accused

person had the right to defend himself, and decisions were

reached through a jury system. If the village was predominantly

muslim, SHARIA LAW, was used to pass judgement. If not,

customary law was applied.



In Mandinka traditional society, family groups were gathered

into wards or KABILOLU, in which patrilineal relatives mainly

lived. They supported one another in time of need or danger.

The KABILO also settled quarrels among members. Age-groups

(KAFOLU) organised themselves and were expected to carry out

tasks assigned to them. The leaders(KAFOTIO) were generally

popularly elected by the members. The KABILOTIO or ward leader

directed the work of the KAFO.



Other ethnic groups in The Gambia and, indeed, throughout

Africa, had similar effective ways of governing themselves. This

is obviously a summay, but I hope it answers Malanding's

question.



Regards,

Momodou



On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> >

> > >Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote

> > >

> > >

> > >

> > >July 20, 1997

> > >Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)

> > >

> > >MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil

> > >war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential

> > >elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election

> > >observers by claiming widespread fraud.

> >

> > Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the

> > results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard

> > for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????

> >

> >

> > >Rival says people were 'told how to vote'

> >

> > ... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for

> > >assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there

> > >were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"

> >

> > What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to a

> > people who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess the

> > whole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) is

> > nothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet.

>

> Abdou, perhaps we should remind ourselves with a Chinese Proverb: A

> journey of a thousand mile begin with a step. No society can claim

> attaining any level if they do not begin some where. A point many

> of us may not know is that Charles Taylor had been a hero to many

> Liberians when he declared war on Samuel Doe. The problem came when

> the objective of the war was not noly to remove a dictator who was not

> only breaking the laws of the country but doing so with impunity.In

> 1990 when Samuel Doe was killed Charles Taylors forces controlled over

> 90 % of the country. The story might be different if he declared

> unilateral ceasefire in 1990 and called for elections.

>

> Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster

> created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of

> the world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religion

> or language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoretically

> its really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently every

> society has some form of it.

>

> The concept of voting is really to allow every member of the society

> to have a say on the issues being debated. It would take a life time

> for the whole country to meet and give their opinion, or we vote separately

> every aspect or every decision the country has to make. To make things

> easier, balloting was deviced to select a person who we believe would

> stand for the issues and values we cherish most.

>

> Inorder to prevent individuals from abusing the system a set of rules

> to guide through the process are written and agreed upon just in case-

> i.e.the Constitution.

>

> What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's

> implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the

> carpet". We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"

> there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To those

> non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,

> age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.

> Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree

> (experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa

> Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to be

> classed democratic.

>

> I think the qestion should be how do we incorporate this noble human

> idea into the daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia, China,

> Russia and the US. Many of these societies may have had considerable

> gains in doing just that but the road to democratization cannot be a

> complete one since society or the values it cherish are always

> evolving. Our measure of success should not only be in the practice of

> the rituals (ie. take a bollot paper and sign), but enabling every

> individual of a group, organization or country to consciously

> participate in the decision process without fear or prejudice- If

> balloting is not the suitable ritual under our conditions then we meet

> at the Bantaba or may be someone should suggest a better idea.

>

>

>

> > done in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk of

> > returning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abacha

> > seized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrs

> > but pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -

> > consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% free

> > of irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even know

> > what their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to just

> > give up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be they

> > could have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after having

> > time to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they were

> > indirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.

>

> Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. One

> observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved

> after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?

>

> Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people

> should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.

> We must all have the right and opportunity to participate. Under a

> well suited system Jawara would have been removed when people's

> interest were not served by popular conscious decision (without

> coersion). And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe

> leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themseleves"-

> a concept a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the

> society.

>

> Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming for

> arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a

> bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and

> ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the

> country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we be

> saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we

> say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother

> (uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.

>

>

> >

> > DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quote

> > Museveni:

> >

> > "Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got a

> > social base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about a

> > multiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must be

> > transformed..."

>

>

> The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to

> be democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message across

> to the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea of

> one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular

> participation to local and national decision making- or am I way

> out?

>

>

> Malanding Jaiteh

>

> >

> >

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 14:48:00 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: MATTERS AFRICAN

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



In an attempt to set the records straight about Africa and

its relationship with Europe, Some British schools have

introduced teaching materials that give a more realistic view

about the much misrepresented and under represented continent on

earth. The following is an extract from 'Colonialism, Slavery

and the Industrial Revolution', prepared by the South Yorkshire

Development Education Centre:



'When Europeans first travelled to Africa in the sixteenth

century, they discovered that African people had many skills.

Their farming methods were very advanced and they also had

industries such as gold-mining, iron-working and textiles.

Because of this the Europeans were very keen to trade with them.



' But Europeans' attitudes towards Africans had changed by the

end of the eighteenth century. They then said that African

people were inferior, uncivilised and stupid. There were reasons

for this. By this time Europeans were making a lot of money

from capturing African people and selling them as slaves in

the Carribean and America. If they could persuade people that

Africans were uncivilised these Europeans would be able to

continue to make money out of the slave trade because nobody

would protest about it.



'Many Europeans began to argue that the world was split

into different groups of people, which they called "races".

They said that white people belonged to one race and black

people belonged to another. The white race, they claimed, was

superior. They tried to prove this by saying that white

people's skulls were bigger and more developed.



'By the late nineteenth century, Europeans wanted to take

control of large areas of Africa. So that people would not

criticise them for doing this, they argued that black people

were savages who needed civilising. One group of people that

the British fought against were the Zulu. (There is a picture

of the Zulu leader, Cetshwayo, shown as a "savage" ).



'These ideas about black people could soon be found in

songs, advertisements and children's books. Most white people

soon believed that black people needed to be ruled by the

British because they were not fit to rule themselves.



'These ideas are still very common today. For example, in

1986 a black man called Winston Silcott was sent to prison

for the murder of a policeman. He served five years in prison

before it was shown that he did not commit the crime. "The

Sun"(a newspaper) somehow got hold of an old photograph of

Silcott. They printed it to suggest he was smiling because a

policeman had been murdered. "The Sun" also called Winston

Silcott a "savage".'



THANKS FOR READING

Momodou





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 10:27:46 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: RE: condolences

Message-ID: <





Thanks Alhagi

All went well and some how I am happy it is over now because of the pain

he went through in the final weeks of teraphy

Keep in touch

Peace

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 9:34 AM

To: Habib Ghanim

Subject: condolences



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--





Dear Habib and family,

My condolences to Habib Diab and the family of Mousa Diab.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.



Sincerely

Alhagi





--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--





--







Good morning and Peace be unto you all

This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that



we are also going to join them for sure one day.



My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister

Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after

short illness caused by prostate cancer.

May his soul rest in peace.

He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young

children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event

with faith and strength and hope .

Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had



a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.

I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share



it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home

hghanim@erols.com

Thanks and Peace to you all

Habib Diab Ghanim

**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 97 10:19:03 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

To:

Subject: RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Hi Tombong,



Could you please give us more insight about the Kartong incident. The news

we have been gettimg are not detailed enough.



Thanks for the efforts.



Numukunda













********************************************************************************



Numukunda Darboe

Chemistry Dept.

University of Mississippi

(601) 232 5143 Lab

ndarboe@olemiss.edu

Home Page at:





OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

GO REBELS!!!!!!!



********************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 08:31:22 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To:

Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



HELLO LIST MEMBERS,

22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH

DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO.WELL I THINK

YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING

THE JULY 22ND COUP.



IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR

DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER.THREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS

HAPPENED SINCE THEN.THERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE

CHANGE.SOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY.PROBABLY

WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE

REQUIRED CHANGE.SOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FOR

THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT.



WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A

PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE.THE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAY

IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE.HOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE

DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVE

GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY.



COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL

DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE.WHEREAS

IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN

POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOW

GRADES.



WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE

THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES AS

A PACKAGE.IF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSED

WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE

SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL

ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE

MEASURES.THE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICK

RETURN TO DEMOCRACY.



I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS

COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA.IF THEY ARE TO STAND BY

WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT.WHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER

22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS.WITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEAST

FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG

ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK.



LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I

AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST. I AM SURE

EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW.

LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!

EBRIMA DRAMEH

THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM

ENGLAND.





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 19:24:31 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: MATTERS AFRICAN

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC979E.0EBFA980"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC979E.0EBFA980

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Its high time they taught correct history to their children,that would =

save the world a lot of aggression in the future!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: M. Njie[SMTP:

Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:48 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: MATTERS AFRICAN



In an attempt to set the records straight about Africa and =



its relationship with Europe, Some British schools have =20

introduced teaching materials that give a more realistic view =20

about the much misrepresented and under represented continent on =

=20

earth. The following is an extract from 'Colonialism, Slavery =20

and the Industrial Revolution', prepared by the South Yorkshire =



Development Education Centre:



'When Europeans first travelled to Africa in the sixteenth =20

century, they discovered that African people had many skills. =20

Their farming methods were very advanced and they also had =20

industries such as gold-mining, iron-working and textiles. =20

Because of this the Europeans were very keen to trade with =

them.



' But Europeans' attitudes towards Africans had changed by the =

=20

end of the eighteenth century. They then said that African =20

people were inferior, uncivilised and stupid. There were reasons =

=20

for this. By this time Europeans were making a lot of money =20

from capturing African people and selling them as slaves in =20

the Carribean and America. If they could persuade people that =20

Africans were uncivilised these Europeans would be able to =20

continue to make money out of the slave trade because nobody =20

would protest about it.



'Many Europeans began to argue that the world was split =20

into different groups of people, which they called "races". =20

They said that white people belonged to one race and black =20

people belonged to another. The white race, they claimed, was =20

superior. They tried to prove this by saying that white =20

people's skulls were bigger and more developed.



'By the late nineteenth century, Europeans wanted to take =20

control of large areas of Africa. So that people would not =20

criticise them for doing this, they argued that black people =20

were savages who needed civilising. One group of people that =20

the British fought against were the Zulu. (There is a picture =20

of the Zulu leader, Cetshwayo, shown as a "savage" ).



'These ideas about black people could soon be found in =20

songs, advertisements and children's books. Most white people =20

soon believed that black people needed to be ruled by the =20

British because they were not fit to rule themselves.



'These ideas are still very common today. For example, in =20

1986 a black man called Winston Silcott was sent to prison =20

for the murder of a policeman. He served five years in prison =

=20

before it was shown that he did not commit the crime. "The =20

Sun"(a newspaper) somehow got hold of an old photograph of =20

Silcott. They printed it to suggest he was smiling because a =20

policeman had been murdered. "The Sun" also called Winston =20

Silcott a "savage".'



THANKS FOR READING

Momodou









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 19:32:11 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC979F.20803A80"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC979F.20803A80

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Drammeh!

What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the good work.



Regards Basss!



----------

From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:

Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY



HELLO LIST MEMBERS,

22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH=20

DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO.WELL I THINK=20

YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING=20

THE JULY 22ND COUP.

=20

IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR=20

DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER.THREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS=20

HAPPENED SINCE THEN.THERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE=20

CHANGE.SOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY.PROBABLY=20

WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE=20

REQUIRED CHANGE.SOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FOR =



THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT.



WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A=20

PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE.THE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAY =



IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE.HOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE=20

DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVE =



GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY.



COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL=20

DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE.WHEREAS =



IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN=20

POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOW =



GRADES.



WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE=20

THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES AS =



A PACKAGE.IF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSED=20

WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE=20

SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL=20

ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE=20

MEASURES.THE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICK =



RETURN TO DEMOCRACY.



I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS=20

COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA.IF THEY ARE TO STAND BY=20

WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL=20

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT.WHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER=20

22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS.WITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEAST=20

FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG=20

ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK.



LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I=20

AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST. I AM SURE=20

EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW.

LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!

EBRIMA DRAMEH

THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM

ENGLAND.





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:56:17 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Wed, 23 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:



> A VERY IMPORTANT LEFT-OUT

> -------------------------

>

> I am not putting the entire blame on these governments (nordic or western),

> most of the blame goes to our governments. After all, all the former is

> doing is protecting (though wrongly) the interest of their people.

>

> Thanks for being patient.

>

> Abdou Oujimai

>

Well put Abdou. My previous statement on the matter was done hastily and

I was going to make up for it. But you've done it nicely and precisely.

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:57:30 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Although it may be too early to grade the new government, one may feel =20

the pulse of the nation through the business community and international =20

trade=2E What we need in the Gambia now more than ever is STABILITY=2E For=20=

=20

the business decision makers to have confidence they need assurances that =20=

=20

their investments will not be at high risks especially facing the =20

difficult banking requirements for letters of credit into the Gambia=2E

So whatever we do please give the financial and economy sectors our full =20

support to keep the ship that we are all onboard afloat=2E

That's my contribution otherwise let's keep peace alive=2E

Habib Diab -Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

Sent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 12:30 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

Mr=2EDrammeh!

What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the good work=2E



Regards Basss!



----------

From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]

Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY



HELLO LIST MEMBERS,

22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH

DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINK

YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING

THE JULY 22ND COUP=2E

=20



IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR

DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS

HAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE

CHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY=2EPROBABLY

WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE

REQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FOR

THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2E



WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A

PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAY

IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE

DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVE

GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2E



COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL

DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE=2EWHEREAS

IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN

POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOW

GRADES=2E



WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE

THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES AS

A PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSED

WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE

SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL

ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE

MEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICK

RETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2E



I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS

COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STAND BY

WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER

22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEAST

FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG

ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2E



LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I

AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SURE

EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2E

LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!

EBRIMA DRAMEH

THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM

ENGLAND=2E





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at









**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------

Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 16:29:41 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707211637.A11827-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:> The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian> newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from> Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".> Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are> always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the> most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything> without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?> Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we> have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who> are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,> WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from> charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does> it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only> once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of> Africa(ns).> Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International> Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of> Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such> disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as> individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all> necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to> behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our> governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way> "outsiders" would do.> PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's> real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to> justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the> "International Community").> I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,> but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel> things have become different.> Regards,> ::)))Abdou OujimaiI actually always wondered which was the best approach to take??To speak out and defend yourself against such ignorance or to let suchignoramouses think what they like. know what you know, and just go onwith your life??? I mean, when someone says something about me that isn'ttrue, I just tend to ignore them and go on with my life. I mean, as longas it isn't true, it doesn't bother me. Say, they all stop havingintercourse with Africans, yet the rate of HIV infection keepsincreasing, what will be the logical conclusion then???? just thoughts,any comments????????Ancha.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 16:41:21 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707211615.A11827-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:> Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the> results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard> for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????I think in some cases, it is a matter of being unable to acceptdefeat. But, I think in this case, crying foul is probably called for espsince Charles Taylor doesn't have the best reputation for being an honestman. When the countries existence is in jeopady, I think that if foulplay is evident, it should be called, instead of trying to appear as apeace loving, defeat accepting and humble person. Who cares if you're anyof this, as long as you call a spade a spade. comments??Ancha.------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 00:05:01 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Message-ID: < 199707212206.AAA03917@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITAccept my sincere condolences to the Diab family. May Mousa`s soulrest in perfect peace.Matarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 21:07:38 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTIMessage-ID: < 970721210553_104836243@emout15.mail.aol.com Greetings Omar S. SahoThank you for taking the time to reply to my query about maleriaprevention....oh by the way, he did do all the other vaccinations youmentioned before we left for the Gambia in March... and we have visited ontwo occasions before and taken all precautions.The reason I did not do the maleria medication this time, is because my sonwill there now, like any other Gambia. But because of your advice and someother peoples' responses, I will make further inquiries at RVH and/or MRC.Did you get the news today, that some soldiers were shot by previouscounter-coup assailants? One of them is caught and being questioned. I wonderwhat this incident might be indicative of in the long run?Again, thanks for you repley to my inquiry.SincerelyLiz Stewart FAtti------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 09:50:33 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970722085033.006fd600@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Habib!MY CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. TO THE LOST ONE - MAY HIS SOUL REST INPERFECT PEACE, AMEN.Sincerely,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 09:55:47 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970722085547.006f3948@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 12:45 21/07/97 -0400, Amadou wrote:>Abdou:>Another question to ask: why are so many African elections characterized by>fraudulence and intimidation (not necessarily the case in Liberia)?>Amadou Scattred JannehAMADOU!ANOTHER GOOD QUESTION TOO, BUT WHAT ARE THE ANSWERS????????Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:01:03 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970722110103.00716784@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Malanding!Thanks for the response. Most of what you are saying is not that differentfrom mine.You wrote:>Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster>created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of>the world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religion>or language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoretically>its really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently every>society has some form of it.I agree. I am not in any way condemning democracy but the type of democracythat everyone wants to see across many borders e.g. The Westminster typewhich, in my opinion, can't work at "Independence Drive" as it is doing inWestminster.>What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's>implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the>carpet".Sorry if am not elaborate here, what I meant by this is, when a country inAfrica, for instance, fall into political crisis, there are always calls foran immediate return to democracy without looking deeply into what could bedone to prevent another such crises and then make a piecemeal return todemocracy. Instead a rush is made just to label the ruling government as"democratic". This is what I call shoving the dust under the carpet becausethe problem still exists. It has just been pushed away temporarily but it isbound to return.>We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos">there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To those>non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,>age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.>Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree>(experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa>Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to be>classed democratic.This is the kind of democracy that suits our society - a participatorydemocracy not that based on intervention (the colonial legacy). The questionyou brought forward: "how do we incorporate this noble human idea into thedaily running of our societies, be it in Gambia.....", I don't have thatanswer but I do know that finding the answer is one of the reasons why our"democratic" process should be a piecemeal one and not allow pressure tokeep us repeating our mistakes again and again and again.>Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. One>observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved>after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?>Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people>should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.>We must all have the right and opportunity to participate.Mark you this is just a personal theory and in no way represents anyreality. In fact the AFPRC did just the contra to my theory by respectingthe "recommended" 2 yrs.>And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe>leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themselves">a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the>society.This is another theory which I personally belief is the reason why the coupeleaders did not return to barracks or step down completely but contested theelections. It is of human nature that everyone will do what ever necessaryto secure his/her life. In my opinion, this was the only safety valve forthe AFPRC - as a consequent of the shortened timetable. And unless one feelssecured personally, it is practically impossible to "serve overall interestof the society".>Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming for>arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a>bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and>ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the>country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we be>saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we>say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother>(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.Check out the News story forwarded by Latir. Is this not the group thatopposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?). If this iscorrect, then it further supports some points of my theory. There would havebeen no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transitionwithout any form of casualty. ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!>The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to>be democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message across>to the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea of>one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular>participation to local and national decision making- or am I way>out?This idea of one God has it's own consequences. How much did Africa aloneloose in the process of trying to know and acknowledge the idea of one God?Both human resources and wealth. The casualties caused by this processespecially in societies that tried to resist, like the jola tried to resistFoday Kabba Dumbuya, were very barbarous. When I was growing up I knew anold man who had only 4 fingers on one of his hands. The thumb was broken byFoday Kabba because he was resisting to be islamized. To a widerperspective, this same idea of one God was one of the main instruments thatmade slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism gain its momentum. THIS SHOULDBE THE IMPROTANT LESSON THAT WE SHOULD LEARN FROM HISTORY. Do we still haveto undergo the same "pain" (as indicated by Africa's political instability)in order to get ourselves democratized like we are islamized orchristianized today. I don't belief so that is why I belief in a piecemealdemocratic transformation of our societies which should be based on ourtraditional, cultural,economical and historical perspectives.This is when wewill see the fruits of democracy because then there will exist an intrinsicvalue for the society.Democracy will have little or no intrinsic value forthe society if it is on terms defined by others. Just like some Liberianswho did not know how to vote, what is the point of voting if you don't knowhow to vote or what you voting for?Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 13:33:42 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: PROTEST AGAINST NORWAYMessage-ID: < 199707221133.NAA22620@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePer E. GrotnesPoint 1 you wrote:"If it happens to be true that sexual contact with southsaharans constitute high risk of contracting the HIV(AIDS), should not awarning be issued" you should be quite sure whether it happens or not.Unprotected sex with strangers always has been and will be risky. Who arethe strangers the migrants and ethnic minorities or the Norwegians or areyou emphasising o generally on a person not known to you. Is it known to youthat 79 % of Norwegian women are infected by white western European men.Point 2: you are partly right on this point, stating that officials wordingof the problem was an unlucky one , especially the data referred to wererather poorly analysed. And mainly it was the media that pounced on thestatements and made more out of it than it deserved, you are wrong again onthe media. The wording was very unfortunate and the data was notrepresentative The media dosen=B4t know the word "OFF RECORDS" and the=NtionalBoard of Health should have known better. The data was bad in many ways, themajority of those tested are not residing in Norway, they were tourist,asylumseekers, and refugees who were not granted residence permit. Some diddied in their respective countries. If this was a budget analysing thenthere would have been a huge deficit.You are wrong again the whole issue didn=B4t die on the newspapers after a=fewmonths. If it was then it should have not been recently on Arbeiderbladetand Text TV. The officials did apologise in meetings, but wants theapologise to be public as the press release. If you think this doed out youare dreaming. The NBH has put together Reference Group to work out an=apology.You wrote: Thre have been several warnings of HIV risk from the sameofficials on homosexuals. This is not true the warning was triggered bymedia in the early beginning of the epidemi. There have never been a similarwarning to any group like the press releaseon Africans from south of theSahara. The comments on the field workers was not the by the WHO but theICRC in Geneva which did a research on their field workers. The news on theNorwegian radio yesterday morning was comments by norwegians officials thattese people get information and didn=B4t do a thing about it. They were notcriticised like the press release of july the 03, 1996.The chaotic way the NBH handled the press release was sparked of byobstinacy and arrogance in their own ranks and files and above all from ourown persons. This indeed represents a very sad situation, it should bebounded duty to eradicate cause of our discord without any loss of time, ifwe are to arrest pace of our declining trend to regain our lost prestige andreclaim our right in place in the community of people. Even so lets us hopethat the clamity possibly has some redeeming features for us to disguisesuch as the lesson to hold fast to the rope of unity and be not dividedamong ourselves. We should aim at creating a compact social order to serveas a model for our persons.People are created with two ears and one mouth to listen twice more thantotalk but as for some it is the opposite. Co-operation is so basic that itcannot be considered a seperate function. It is the whole business from thepoint of view of it final result, than is from the individuals poit of view.Inrelation to this press release there was no co-operation from those withmigrant background working with isuue but public or private wre notconsulted before the press release. It seems that the NBH was not obliged tocontact or consult any person or organisation in reaching a decision we allcan live with. If the civil society has indeed become too complex for theprimitive exercise of personal power, then most of the complexity isreflected back into the state which absorbed the society=B4s productivefirces. If then, it is not possible to adapt the system of power to greatersocial cmplexity, why not simplify the state to make it correspondwithrealities? " There is no smoke without fire". There were many ways wecould have a better collaboration instead of giving a group collectivereponsiblity.I always wonder whether it is put into consideration or thought the futureof our children, grandchildren or the community. If we don=B4t act by now weare doing great injustice to future generation to clear our messes, likeracism, antisemittism etc.Whenever i protest about discrimination, injustice, oppression the answer isalways frustration. For the officials is just the word of the mouth thereoreagony and pain is unberable.There is no compulsion in humanity, truth has become clear from error. Whoso ever disbelieves in racism, stimatising, antisemittism, inefficiency andbelieves in equality, truth and efficiency has laid on a firm link thatsanders not. The lands ruled by democracy and governed according to the lawsof democracy are regarded as realm of trelity, irrspective of whethertheirinhabitnts have all embrace the faith or some follow other misleading=figures."memories of a great persons past are of living importance only if theycarry themselves a tense of responsiblity with regard of their own presenttime doings and deeds"You wrote: A friend that never criticise you is either lazy, exploiting orsimply stupid. What the NBH did was stigmatising a whole group and givingthem collective reponsiblity for the HIV epidemic in Norway. You didn=B4tcriticise this stigmatising and collective responsiblity are you lazy,exploiting or simply stupid.With kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 13:44:28 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CONDOLENCESMessage-ID: < 199707221144.NAA26768@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"HABIB.I am herby with my son extending our deepest symphaty and sincerecondolences to the family of Musa in the lost of their beloved Dad, Husbandand uncle.MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACEOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 14:28:18 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010A7@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAs Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter ofone of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of ourconstitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles. I knowthat can be difficult to understand, when it comes to stupid, untrue,racial opinions. But there are some basic protectionel regulations inour constitution, which are essentiel: - the protection of theindividual, - the privacy, - the right to form legal clubs/groups,- thefreedom to speak in public, print and publish, and - freedom toassemble. These "freedoms" are often attacked by the authorities, andthe High Court has often by judge protected these "pillars" of ourdemocracy. It=B4s essential that one can criticise authorities, =governmentopenly, by speaking in public, publishing papers, demonstrations etc.without the authorities bringing you to silence. It=B4s important, thatyou can bring out your point of view, opinion, knowledge, even itcontradict to the ruling ideas. It=B4s important, that the authorities =cannot just come and search your house, "without a reason that therewithout any doupt takes a criminal act place that very moment".To protect these "freedoms" with have to live with "misguided" personslike the guys in Combat 18, even some of us find them and thepropaganda of theirs very embarrassing in a society like ours. That is"the cost" of the freedom. We hope that better education, lighting is away of restraining their ideas.There are other laws, rules and regulations where you can find supportif the spoken, published, assembly is not according to these, i.e.defamation of/slander of a person. Or because of the traffic will bedisturbed you can not get the permission to march or assemble a =specificstreet, square, or time of the day.If the government/authorities tries to control thoughts, also those ofthe Combat 18 they will have to judge everytime someone will statesomething. We will not tolerate that there are persons/institutionswho/which create "dictatorship of thoughts". If people are educated =andenlighted enough, they know to judge themselves.=20This is difficult to explain on a short note, and without beinggraduated in law. But even its harsh to understand that Combat 18 isallowed, we find it=B4s the only way we can protect our democracy andfundamental rights, which include to also criticise the authorities. Anindividual, a group, a political party should without fear of reprisalscould speak free and public. How is the Gambian Constitution on thisquestion ?Western - Westminster-type democracies. It=B4s my personal opinion thatour way of understanding democracy here in Denmark is close to the onein Sweden, not so close to the one practised in e.x. Belarus, more farfrom the one in Paraguay etc. The forms we had before 1909 or before1953 do we today find is less "democratic", because only men, and menwith land could participate in the proces before 1909. Therefor Ibelieve that the democratic form of a society conclude some basicelements, else it will not be accepted by it=B4s own people to be ademocracy. But it must grow out of the society it-self, and it=B4s =stupidto think that there is an overall-democratic form, which can just becopied. I think there will be many different democracies all over theworld, and each of them will devellop over time. The same I think willhappens in The Gambia."Western governments are not doing much to stem the tide of racism intheir contries". Well even we don=B4t have so much to be proud of, andmuch more could and should be done, I must say that racism is generallynot tolerated, and we have many campaigns on racial-immigrant-issues.And you can not discriminate according to danish laws on racialbackground.=20But we are not very tolerant towards foreigners in general, and thatalso include danes moving from one part of the country to another. Andwe don=B4t have so many years of experiences for living together withpersons, which we think is so different from us. It=B4s a "new"experience, and racism and intolerance comes from that. It is you whoare the foreigners here, who can feel the "racism". We who lives herecan not always see it, if not told by someone. But again, I must saythat the way we handle this in Denmark is through the "long way"-around- through education, enlighting us as humans. That can take many years.(We look to US and England, which has mixed societies in a scale higherthan us and for many more years). The knowledge has to be revised,statistics published, schoolbooks to be rewritten etc.=20Please tell me what else could/should be done? If a political party isformed on that issue: "all foreigners out of X-country" How do yousuggest we put that party down ? Forbid it or uncover it=B4s motivs,falsh/untrue arguments/ propaganda and let people judge themselves?What is the best and what do you recommend our governments to do ? Whatshould we do on racism in society, if not again and again discuss,educate, enlighten peoples eyes ?=20That AIDS originally comes from Africa, is not the fact we areconfronted with in Denmark (anymore). I don=B4t think there is anyofficial knowledge said about the origin in the material given out =here.The information-folders say nothing about it. The statistic sayssomething on the chances of getting HIV-virus if you do and don=B4t so =andso. But the info-material also try not to be prejudiced to specialgroups, and has been criticised for that.By the end - please don=B4t be paranoid. Many of you certainly fightevery day in European societies with it=B4s good and bad sides andattitude towards you as a person, as a human being, a foreigner. Thefuture can be in your hands, Africa certainly one day will flourish.Maybe not in our lifetime - but one day.=20Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 9:51:27 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no, Subject: RE: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In LiberiMessage-ID: < TFSHTXPL@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableAbdouI appreciate your words of sympathy and pray for all the souls that have =20departed from this world=2E As usual a constant reminder for us that we =20will not fail to join them one day=2EPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: Abdou=2EGibba@smr=2Euib=2EnoSent: Tuesday, July 22, 1997 6:14 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberi<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Malanding!Thanks for the response=2E Most of what you are saying is not that =20differentfrom mine=2EYou wrote:>Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster>created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of>the world=2E Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like =20religion>or language=2E It become a way of live for those who live by it=2E =20Theoretically>its really common sense=2E Everyone has it and consequently every>society has some form of it=2EI agree=2E I am not in any way condemning democracy but the type of =20democracythat everyone wants to see across many borders e=2Eg=2E The Westminster typ=which, in my opinion, can't work at "Independence Drive" as it is doing =20inWestminster=2E>What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's>implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the>carpet"=2ESorry if am not elaborate here, what I meant by this is, when a country =20inAfrica, for instance, fall into political crisis, there are always calls =20foran immediate return to democracy without looking deeply into what could =20bedone to prevent another such crises and then make a piecemeal return todemocracy=2E Instead a rush is made just to label the ruling government as"democratic"=2E This is what I call shoving the dust under the carpet =20becausethe problem still exists=2E It has just been pushed away temporarily but it==20isbound to return=2E>We always had the idea before=2E In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos">there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le"=2E To those>non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon=2E Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,>age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those=2E>Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree>(experts please help me on that)=2E Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa>Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard=2E Perphaps they are too simple to be>classed democratic=2EThis is the kind of democracy that suits our society - a participatorydemocracy not that based on intervention (the colonial legacy)=2E The =20questionyou brought forward: "how do we incorporate this noble human idea into =20thedaily running of our societies, be it in Gambia=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E", I don't ha=ve thatanswer but I do know that finding the answer is one of the reasons why =20our"democratic" process should be a piecemeal one and not allow pressure tokeep us repeating our mistakes again and again and again=2E>Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification=2E One>observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved>after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?>Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people>should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us=2E>We must all have the right and opportunity to participate=2EMark you this is just a personal theory and in no way represents anyreality=2E In fact the AFPRC did just the contra to my theory by respectingthe "recommended" 2 yrs=2E>And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe>leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themselves">a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the>society=2EThis is another theory which I personally belief is the reason why the =20coupeleaders did not return to barracks or step down completely but contested =20theelections=2E It is of human nature that everyone will do what ever =20necessaryto secure his/her life=2E In my opinion, this was the only safety valve forthe AFPRC - as a consequent of the shortened timetable=2E And unless one =20feelssecured personally, it is practically impossible to "serve overall =20interestof the society"=2E>Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either=2E Assuming for>arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a>bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and>ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the>country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident)=2E Should we be>saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we>say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother>(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy=2ECheck out the News story forwarded by Latir=2E Is this not the group thatopposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?)=2E If this==20iscorrect, then it further supports some points of my theory=2E There would =20==20havebeen no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transitionwithout any form of casualty=2E ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!>The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to>be democratic=2E Instead you must find a way to get the message across>to the Africa people and they will live by it=2E I am sure the idea of>one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular>participation to local and national decision making- or am I way>out?This idea of one God has it's own consequences=2E How much did Africa aloneloose in the process of trying to know and acknowledge the idea of one =20God?Both human resources and wealth=2E The casualties caused by this processespecially in societies that tried to resist, like the jola tried to =20resistFoday Kabba Dumbuya, were very barbarous=2E When I was growing up I knew anold man who had only 4 fingers on one of his hands=2E The thumb was broken=20==20byFoday Kabba because he was resisting to be islamized=2E To a widerperspective, this same idea of one God was one of the main instruments =20thatmade slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism gain its momentum=2E THIS =20SHOULDBE THE IMPROTANT LESSON THAT WE SHOULD LEARN FROM HISTORY=2E Do we still =20haveto undergo the same "pain" (as indicated by Africa's political =20instability)in order to get ourselves democratized like we are islamized orchristianized today=2E I don't belief so that is why I belief in a =20piecemealdemocratic transformation of our societies which should be based on ourtraditional, cultural,economical and historical perspectives=2EThis is when==20wewill see the fruits of democracy because then there will exist an =20intrinsicvalue for the society=2EDemocracy will have little or no intrinsic value =20forthe society if it is on terms defined by others=2E Just like some Liberianswho did not know how to vote, what is the point of voting if you don't =20knowhow to vote or what you voting for?Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 15:19:51 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970722144455.24986C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLELet us get one thing clear straightaway. I have no problem ==20with the Danish people, whom I have befriended since my =20primary school days. When university is in session, I interact =20with them often. I find it sad that what I said about Combat ==2018 could be interpreted as 'stupid, untrue and racial =20opinions.' I wonder what Asbjorn would have said if a Dane =20had said the same thing.I do not have to be a lawyer to know that Combat 18 is =20a racist organization which is bent on eliminating 'black' =20people. This is no secret. They were thrown out of Sweden and ==20Norway before they found a safe haven in the 'superior =20democracy' of Denmark. I do not have to be lawyer to know =20that Combat 18 have sent parcel bombs to people in =20mixed-'race' marriages. How can I accept this when I could be =20the next victim? How would the Danish government react if a =20'black' organization operates in Denmark with a similar agenda? =20Dirt is dirt, no matter how glossily packaged.I do have to be a lawyer to know that Danish law forbids =20certain things. I am appalled that they do not include =20banning- yes, banning- organisations that promote 'racial' =20hatred, and distribute lists of people to be eliminated. =20Imagine how the situation would have been different had the =20intended targets had been jews.I am not paranoid. I just happen to be on the receiving =20end, and it would be highly naive of me to ignore the =20existence of groups that are out to kill my kind.Regards,MomodouOn Tue, 22 Jul=201997, =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D wrote:> As Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter of> one of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20> How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of our> constitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles. I know> that can be difficult to understand, when it comes to stupid, untrue,> racial opinions. But there are some basic protectionel regulations in> our constitution, which are essentiel: - the protection of the> individual, - the privacy, - the right to form legal clubs/groups,- the> freedom to speak in public, print and publish, and - freedom to> assemble. These "freedoms" are often attacked by the authorities, and> the High Court has often by judge protected these "pillars" of our> democracy. It=B4s essential that one can criticise authorities, governmen=> openly, by speaking in public, publishing papers, demonstrations etc.> without the authorities bringing you to silence. It=B4s important, that> you can bring out your point of view, opinion, knowledge, even it> contradict to the ruling ideas. It=B4s important, that the authorities ca=> not just come and search your house, "without a reason that there> without any doupt takes a criminal act place that very moment".> To protect these "freedoms" with have to live with "misguided" persons> like the guys in Combat 18, even some of us find them and the> propaganda of theirs very embarrassing in a society like ours. That is> "the cost" of the freedom. We hope that better education, lighting is a> way of restraining their ideas.> There are other laws, rules and regulations where you can find support> if the spoken, published, assembly is not according to these, i.e.> defamation of/slander of a person. Or because of the traffic will be> disturbed you can not get the permission to march or assemble a specific> street, square, or time of the day.> If the government/authorities tries to control thoughts, also those of> the Combat 18 they will have to judge everytime someone will state> something. We will not tolerate that there are persons/institutions> who/which create "dictatorship of thoughts". If people are educated and> enlighted enough, they know to judge themselves.=20> This is difficult to explain on a short note, and without being> graduated in law. But even its harsh to understand that Combat 18 is> allowed, we find it=B4s the only way we can protect our democracy and> fundamental rights, which include to also criticise the authorities. An> individual, a group, a political party should without fear of reprisals> could speak free and public. How is the Gambian Constitution on this> question ?>=20> Western - Westminster-type democracies. It=B4s my personal opinion that> our way of understanding democracy here in Denmark is close to the one> in Sweden, not so close to the one practised in e.x. Belarus, more far> from the one in Paraguay etc. The forms we had before 1909 or before> 1953 do we today find is less "democratic", because only men, and men> with land could participate in the proces before 1909. Therefor I> believe that the democratic form of a society conclude some basic> elements, else it will not be accepted by it=B4s own people to be a> democracy. But it must grow out of the society it-self, and it=B4s stupid> to think that there is an overall-democratic form, which can just be> copied. I think there will be many different democracies all over the> world, and each of them will devellop over time. The same I think will> happens in The Gambia.>=20> "Western governments are not doing much to stem the tide of racism in> their contries". Well even we don=B4t have so much to be proud of, and> much more could and should be done, I must say that racism is generally> not tolerated, and we have many campaigns on racial-immigrant-issues.> And you can not discriminate according to danish laws on racial> background.=20> But we are not very tolerant towards foreigners in general, and that> also include danes moving from one part of the country to another. And> we don=B4t have so many years of experiences for living together with> persons, which we think is so different from us. It=B4s a "new"> experience, and racism and intolerance comes from that. It is you who> are the foreigners here, who can feel the "racism". We who lives here> can not always see it, if not told by someone. But again, I must say> that the way we handle this in Denmark is through the "long way"-around> - through education, enlighting us as humans. That can take many years.> (We look to US and England, which has mixed societies in a scale higher> than us and for many more years). The knowledge has to be revised,> statistics published, schoolbooks to be rewritten etc.=20>=20> Please tell me what else could/should be done? If a political party is> formed on that issue: "all foreigners out of X-country" How do you> suggest we put that party down ? Forbid it or uncover it=B4s motivs,> falsh/untrue arguments/ propaganda and let people judge themselves?> What is the best and what do you recommend our governments to do ? What> should we do on racism in society, if not again and again discuss,> educate, enlighten peoples eyes ?=20>=20> That AIDS originally comes from Africa, is not the fact we are> confronted with in Denmark (anymore). I don=B4t think there is any> official knowledge said about the origin in the material given out here.> The information-folders say nothing about it. The statistic says> something on the chances of getting HIV-virus if you do and don=B4t so an=> so. But the info-material also try not to be prejudiced to special> groups, and has been criticised for that.>=20> By the end - please don=B4t be paranoid. Many of you certainly fight> every day in European societies with it=B4s good and bad sides and> attitude towards you as a person, as a human being, a foreigner. The> future can be in your hands, Africa certainly one day will flourish.> Maybe not in our lifetime - but one day.=20>=20> Asbj=F8rn Nordam>=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 10:16:12 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: olafia@online.no, Subject: RE: CONDOLENCESMessage-ID: < TFSICJFJ@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableOmar,Innah lillah wainnah illaihi rajeaounTo God we belong and him we shall returnThanks ,Your message will be passed on to the familyPlease keep in touchHabib-----Original Message-----From: olafia@online=2EnoSent: Tuesday, July 22, 1997 7:40 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: CONDOLENCES<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--HABIB=2EI am herby with my son extending our deepest symphaty and sincerecondolences to the family of Musa in the lost of their beloved Dad, =20Husbandand uncle=2EMAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACEOmar S=2E Saho**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 16:58:18 +0200From: "Per E. Grotnes" < perg@nfh.uit.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HIV and NorwayMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970722162233.1b7fe532@draugen.nfh.uit.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear Omar S. SahoWhy do you get so angry. I have never meant to defend the silly statementsfrom the official. What I proposed was that instead of making a lot of fussabout the intent (of which we can only guess) of this lamentable statement,one should rather attack its lack of veracity. You do touch on it, which isvery good. Possibly you have access to the source material the healthautority used. What I read in the statements given was that the ratio of HIVpositive "south of Saharians" )SOS's was calculated as the number of HIVpositive visitors over several decades compared to the total of residingSOS's at present. That this would yield a far larger ratio than the presentratio in the Norvegian population. What should have been calculated was theratio on the present population of SOS's. Anyhow the whole issue is silly,and one may well suspect ulterior motives in doing such statisticalacrobatics. My point is that any sexual messing about should be avoided orat least done responsibly.True, I have not given any press release about my views of this case. Ibarely believe that any newspaper would carry it. I still think that mediashowed poor judgement in giving attention to the statements without anyevaluation of validity. Who really cares about these warnings anyhow.Whatever you say, I think that the issue is dead even if some papers stilltries to make a case out of it. After all ot is cucuber time for newsstoriesthese days.You also think that this issue have gotten more attention because itconcerns black people.Maybe so, but I am not so sure of that. When beingabroad, every time I read about something norwegian I react more than if itwere, say,.danish news.It is rather difficult to be objective. I do reactstrongly to any misinformation concerning The Gambia so probably even I amnot able to be objective here.Sorry that my trials to pour oil on the waters made such a bad impression.PerGps. The health autorities are not friends of mine.------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:00:44 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < 33D4D92C.F90869B1@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI just want to commend Malanding and Abdou Gibba on this very civilexchange of views. The subject under discussion is an interesting onebut I will save my comments for a while and just enjoy your exchange:-)Abdou, just a point of clarification.Abdou Gibba wrote:> Check out the News story forwarded by Latir. Is this not the group that> opposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?). If this is> correct, then it further supports some points of my theory. There would have> been no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transition> without any form of casualty. ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!Actually, I believe those soldiers were involved in the November 1994so-called counter coup attempt. I say so-called because the AFPRC wasquite scarce with words in their explanation of events and lots ofinformation came to light that gave evidence of something else - like anAFPRC offensive.I think the failed counter-coup attempt you are referring to is the onewith the former council members, Sana Sabally and the late SaidibuHydara, in February 1995. The AFPRC claimed that they opposed thechange from a four year transition period back to the original two.I would also like to reserve my comments on yesterday's events untilmore information is given lest I be accused of speculation and crisismongering:-) I just prey that all is relatively well.Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:30:08 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Millions of Women Live Under ViolenceMessage-ID: < 33D4E010.9AE9F415@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMillions of Women Live Under ViolenceThreatCopyright 1997 by Reuters / Tue, 22 Jul 1997 8:33:43 PDTLONDON (Reuter) - Violence against women is the world's most pervasiveform of human rights abuse, a United Nations report released on Tuesdaysaid.>From genital multilation in Africa nations and dowry killings in Indiato domestic violence in the United States, millions of women from everyclass and in every country live under the threat of physical abuse.``In today's world, to be born female is to be born high risk,'' CarolBellamy, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF), said at the launch of its ``Progress of Nations'' report.It found that more then 60 million women who should be alive today are``missing' because of violence associated with gender discrimination,predominantly in south and west Asia, China and North Africa.``The shadow of violence under which girls and women live debilitatesthem physically, psychologically and socially. It affects the healthysocial and economic development of all societies.''Bellamy described the annual document as a report card of nations ontheir performance on issues affecting the health, welfare and rights ofchildren. It offers a compilation of statistics on each country'sprogress towards reaching goals for basic human needs.The report detailed progress in some areas, including a decrease inmortality rates among children under five and an increase inavailability of safe water supplies, but it made grim reading on theconditions faced by women and children.It noted that between 25 and 50 percent of all women have beenphysically abused by their intimate partners. Up to 130 million womenand girls in the world today have had their genitals removed in a ritualpractice that is common in at least 28 countries.More than one million children, mostly girls and mainly in Asia, areforced into prostitution every year, and in India more than 5,000 womenare killed because their in-laws consider their dowries inadequate.UNICEF said the forms of violence against women and children are bothsubtle and blatant but violence's impact on development is profound.``It is so deeply embedded in cultures around the world that it isalmost invisible,'' the report said.Bellamy told the news conference that the key to improving the conditionof women and children throughout the world was education, theimpowerment of women and legal protection.Out of the 193 nations in the world, just 44 have enacted legislationagainst domestic violence, only 27 have laws against sexual harassmentand just 17 regard marital rape as a crime.In 12 Latin American countries a rapist can be exonerated if his victimagrees to marry him. Son preference is so prevalent in some countriesthat genetic testing for sex-selection, although outlawed, has become abooming business.Bellamy urged governments to read the report and to do something aboutthe conditions in their own countries and to increase aid to help othernations.``There is such a great deal to be done,'' she said. ``It (the report)is a call on the nations of the world to respond.''------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:35:29 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-RoundMessage-ID: < 33D4E151.1903A5D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round ...COTONOU, Benin (PANA, 07/21/97) - Nigeria emerged all-round winner ofthe 2nd West Africa Athletics Championships, which ended Sunday inCotonou, Benin, lifting 47 medals, including 25 gold and 10 silver.The Nigerians took away 28 more medals than Ghana which placedsecond with 19 medals followed by Senegal with 14 medals.Nigeria fielded Chinedu Odozor for the female 100m and long jumpwhile Sunday Emmanuel featured in the men's 100m sprint.Others are: Ibrahim Monday (shot-put/men), Mariam Ibekwe(shot-put/ladies), Idiata (high jump), Mariam Juwa (800 m), Ollu Sulle(triple jump), Nkiru Ojiego (discus/ladies),Tawa Adedugba (5,000m/ladies), Musu Aude (400 m), Collins Rosa (triple jump/ladies), AbbaMustapha (5,000 and 10,000 m/men).Ghana featured Agnes Afiyo (javelin), Joyce Okantey (1,500 m), MarkAnthony (long jump), Koffi Elavagnon (1,500 m).Senegal had Diallo Assane (800 m), Sene Abdoulaye (110 m hurdles),Toure Grima (100 m hurdles/ladies), Diouf Aminata (200 m/ladies).The countries were ranked as follows:Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTALNigeria 25 10 12 47Ghana 05 09 05 19Senegal 04 06 04 14Togo 00 03 03 06Burkina 00 03 01 04Mali 00 02 01 03C.D'Ivoire 00 01 06 07Benin 00 00 03 03Gambia 00 01 00 01Niger 00 00 01 01Mauritania 00 00 00 00By Mildred Mulenga, PANA Staff Correspondent-0-Copyright 1997------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 12:42:35 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HIV and NorwayMessage-ID: <199707221642.MAA09125@hemlock>Content-Type: text> Dear Omar S. Saho> Why do you get so angry. I have never meant to defend the silly statements> from the official. What I proposed was that instead of making a lot of fuss> about the intent (of which we can only guess) of this lamentable statement,> one should rather attack its lack of veracity. You do touch on it, which is> very good. Possibly you have access to the source material the health> autority used. What I read in the statements given was that the ratio of HIV> positive "south of Saharians" )SOS's was calculated as the number of HIV> positive visitors over several decades compared to the total of residing> SOS's at present. That this would yield a far larger ratio than the present> ratio in the Norvegian population. What should have been calculated was the> ratio on the present population of SOS's. Anyhow the whole issue is silly,> and one may well suspect ulterior motives in doing such statistical> acrobatics. My point is that any sexual messing about should be avoided or> at least done responsibly.Perhaps this problem of statistics might be solved if we start treatingAfrica as a continent instead of a village. Using figures from sub-SaharanAfrica or South of Sahara with those of individual countries from otherparts of the world is bound to mislead ordinary readers.This is certainly a problem when those who should know better show so muchignorance in matters as important as this.I just hope they realise that.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 15:57:21 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: mmjeng@image.dk Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mousa DiabMessage-ID: < TFSMOVEE@nusacc.org Matarr ,I received your email earlier and want to thank you for your kindthoughts and condolences.We will always cherish and remember itPeaceHabib**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 01:14:35 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Gambia's president preaches self-relianceMessage-ID: < 33D5933B.DCB54A3E@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGambia's president preaches self-relianceCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.BANJUL, July 22 (Reuter) - President Yahya Jammeh, marking the thirdanniversary of the coup that brought him to power, urged Gambia's peopleon Tuesday to be self-reliant and united and said party politics shouldplay a back-seat role.Jammeh, who won civilian rule elections in September 1996, said hewould not allow the opposition to destabilise the West African countryin the guise of democracy.Addressing a rally of an estimated 40,000 people, he urged thenation's citizens to seek "national reconciliation and reconstruction,unity, hard work and self-reliance." Party politics, he said, should berelegated in pursuit of the dream of a new Gambia."Although overall growth has been modest, inflation has been putunder control at below three percent, the balance of payments situationis positive and our foreign exchange reserves can assure us of at leastfive months of imports," he added.Attackers shot dead one soldier and wounded three others on Monday.The defence ministry blamed former soldiers who took part in a failedcounter-coup attempt in 1994.Jammeh came to power that year when he and other junior armyofficers toppled the elected government of founding president Sir DawdaJawara, now exiled in Britain.His Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction won acommanding majority in a December parliamentary poll. Relations with theopposition are strained.His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavilydependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya andother Arab nations, Taiwan and Cuba. He said on Tuesday Gambia'srelations with the West had improved.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 01:21:50 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Liberian Warlord Wins ElectionMessage-ID: < 33D594EE.9925BA95@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLiberian Warlord Wins ElectionCopyright 1997 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.By TINA SUSMANAssociated Press WriterMONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- Seven years ago, fighters loyal to warlordCharles Taylor killed five of Samukah Corneh's brothers as they tried toflee Liberia at the start of its civil war.Yet when he went to vote for a president Saturday, Corneh firmlypressed his inky thumb onto the ballot space next to Taylor's picture.So did most Liberians, according to results that show Taylor headedfor a landslide victory in this tortured land that his fighters helpeddestroy.Despite his bloody past, Taylor benefited from a fractured oppositionthat underestimated his appeal. Many Liberians view him as the man whohad the guts to end the dictatorship of Samuel Doe in 1990, and who hasthe muscle to prevent another war in a country founded by freed Americanslaves in 1847.That image, along with a well-organized campaign that Taylor hadyears to hone, and a strong dose of fear and ignorance among Liberia'smainly illiterate electorate, combined to give Taylor 75 percent of thevote, according to results released Tuesday by the Independent ElectionsCommission.His closest rival, former United Nations official EllenJohnson-Sirleaf, had 9.5 percent with nearly 75 percent of the votecounted. Further results were expected Wednesday.Taylor, 49, was a favorite from the start but had been expected toface Johnson-Sirleaf, 58, in a runoff next month. Those who voted forhim, however, and even some of those who didn't, say his trouncing ofthe 12 other contenders in the first round shouldn't have been a totalsurprise."Mr. Taylor had done his homework," said Daniel Gbardoe of the Centerfor Democratic Empowerment, a Monrovia-based group that seeks to promotedemocracy in Africa. "In the past seven years he had been able toimpress upon people that he was their leader. When election time came,he had the means, the resources, the radio communications to spread hispropaganda. He had a better-organized political machine."Like many Liberians, Corneh, 33, welcomed Taylor's Christmas Eve 1989incursion to oust Doe, who had seized power 10 years earlier in amilitary coup and imposed a dictatorship that favored his Krahn tribeabove all others.Even though Corneh and his brothers were Krahn, Doe was one ofAfrica's most brutal dictators and many -- even from his own ethnicgroup -- desperately wanted to see him go."We could not succeed through politics to get rid of Doe. The bestalternative was through some military uprising, which is what Taylordid," Corneh said.His brothers died when Taylor's men, seeking revenge for Doe'sabuses, rounded up Krahns in northern Lofa County, tortured and killedthem as they tried to flee across the border to Sierra Leone shortlyafter the war began. Corneh escaped and lived off roots and relief aidin the bush for years until settling in the capital, Monrovia, where hevoted Saturday for the National Patriotic Party leader."People believe that even though he's the man who started the war,he's the only man who can take care of them. And mind you, he had thelargest number of fighters, and those fighters were registered votersalso," said Francis Manneh, who voted for Johnson-Sirleaf but admitsthat he and other Taylor opponents ran poor campaigns by failing toreach out to voters like Corneh.Johnson-Sirleaf, who has spent more than the past 10 years in theUnited States, quit as Africa director for the U.N. Development Programin May to return and run for president. By then it was too late to winover a population that for seven years had known Taylor as the country'smost formidable leader.While Taylor was handing out T-shirts and promising jobs and security-- language easily understood by impoverished and war-weary Liberians --Johnson-Sirleaf, with her Harvard MBA and high-paying Western career,was seen by many as a virtual foreigner with no understanding of theaverage Liberians' problems.The benefit of having a well-educated, Western-oriented leader withstrong international support as their president was lost on voters whowere for the most part uneducated and familiar only with civil strife,Gbardoe says.Johnson-Sirleaf may have had a lot of support among women andintellectuals, but they represented a minority of the country's 751,000registered voters. Most voters were males between the ages of 18 and 30-- the same gender and age as most of Taylor's fighters."They saw security in Mr. Taylor, because he's the one who stood bythem for so many years," Gbardoe said.Better nationwide voter education might have tilted the outcome,although not necessarily enough to have forced a runoff, said Gbardoeand international observers including former U.S. President JimmyCarter, who led a 40-member observer team.They noted that Taylor's private KISS-FM radio station was heardnationwide throughout the campaign, providing pro-Taylor messages tovoters everywhere and convincing the intimidated and uneducated thatTaylor was the only acceptable choice.Liberian national radio broadcast messages aimed at eliminating thefear factor and encouraging people to vote for whomever they wanted, butthey didn't extend beyond the outskirts of Monrovia.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 08:52:41 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970723075241.007000f0@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Latir,Thanks for the clarification and for the commendation to Malanding and I.Looking forward to your contributions. Malanding and I know where we agreeand disagree. May be you could help add more substance on where we mighthave left something or went out of context. So long.....Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 09:21:16 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Coup attempt in the GambiaMessage-ID: < 104143A652C@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHas anyone heard about the alleged coup attempt a few days ago?Alpha------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 03:40:21 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: Millions of Women Live Under ViolenceMessage-ID: < 33D5B565.D6C48F49@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> ``In today's world, to be born female is to be born high risk,'' Carol> Bellamy, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund> (UNICEF), said at the launch of its ``Progress of Nations'' report.For those who are interested, the UNICEF ``Progress of Nations`` reportcan be found at the following site:Peace.Latir Gheran------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 10:10:27 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970723091346.AAA15752@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Jainaba Diallo has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 11:03:06 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970723100306.0071892c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSaho and Momodou Njie, thanks for saving much of my time.Asbj=F8rn wrote:>As Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter of>one of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20>How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of our>constitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles.=20Fair enough, Asbj=F8rn. Despite those "democracy-fundamental principles",Nordic nations (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden) responded immediatelyby holding high ranking (ministerial) talks to find out means to solveproblems with MC Club (Motor Cycle Club) members after just a little whilewhen MC clubs started shooting at or bombing each other. Some of thesecountries (if not all) are considering (if not already done) banning MCclubs totally. NEVER have I ever heard of even a consideration of such talkson racist/nazi groups let alone a ban on them. Do you know what someone likeme will interpret this? Here I go:Since their own people are killing each other, it's a great concern for theNordic governments; buts since racist/nazi groups targets only foreigners,it's definitely not their problem. Here, the concept foreigners, as WEunderstand, are those with darker skin/hair or those from the so-called 3rdWorld, even though the percentage of this group (especially Africans) is avery minor percentage of the whole foreign population in Norway, forinstance. These racist groups burn asylum homes and foreigners' shops withpetrol bombs, kill individuals and threatened to do the worst but all whathappens is endless debates on national TVs and at the end of the day, wefind ourselves at square one. NOW TELL ME THAT I AM BEING PARANOID.PER GROTNES, Saho is right, what the health authorities did was not rightlyadvice their citizens on the best preventive way to be infected with HIV.They simply stigmatized a group - AFRICANS. And the worst of all, afteraction groups proved them wrong at the initial period of their racistpropaganda, they arrogantly refused to apologize or take responsibility forwhat they have done or been trying to do. If you saw the debate, then youknow what I mean if you choose to be objective. The treatment that theAfrican community spokesman (despite his demonstration of professionalismand intelligence) received on national TV from health authorities wasdisrespectful and being an African you could see what "you really are" ("ANO THING") in the eyes of these people - WHO FEELS IT KNOWS IT. Please PERthese people deserve no understanding from people like you (I assume). Ifaccording to the Norwegian constitution, racism is a crime and isunacceptable (even though this is not what is practiced in our eyes), thenthese people should still not be holding their positions today. Most of usanalyse the Norwegian Immigration policy as no thing more than double moralor hypocrisy. Just recently has the Swedish Prime Minister stronglycriticized the Norwegian Immigration Policy as harsh and we all know what hemeant. We are relying on people like you to influence better attitudes notonly for the foreigners but for the whole Norwegian society at large. Onething some Norwegians fail to realize is, the days are gone when Norway ishabited only by whites (including foreign whites). Besides, there are almostthe same number of Norwegian descendent (if not more... am trying to becareful with statistics) living outside Norway (mostly in the US) as thosein Norway itself. If this fact is accepted without egoism, then almost allNorwegians will learn to accept foreigners as America accepted theirsisters, brothers uncles, aunts, cousins, etc. The "Amerika brevet" (theAmerican letter) that sent 100s of thousands of Norwegians to search for abetter living in the "Land of Opportunities" (the US) is the same processwhich sends most of us (if not all) here. This is the nature of livingthings - always on the move for a better means of survival.PS!! I AM NOT ANGRY, JUST STATING SOME FACTS. BESIDES, I'VE SAID HELLO TOYOU WHEN YOU WERE IN BERGEN ON ADAMA'S WEDDING. SO DON'T TAKE ANYTHING SAIDHERE HARD.Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 11:31:50 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970723103150.0072656c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"A VERY IMPORTANT LEFT-OUT-------------------------I am not putting the entire blame on these governments (nordic or western),most of the blame goes to our governments. After all, all the former isdoing is protecting (though wrongly) the interest of their people. Ourgovernments, instead of standing by us, are busy harnessing thepatron-client or master-boy relatiobship with the West. This is what Ialways try to emphasize in all my arguements that goes along this line.Thanks for being patient.Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:50:45 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: HIV AND NORWAYMessage-ID: < 199707231050.MAA16972@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello Per E. Grotnes"Why do get angry" No not at all, i am not angry it is just that i repliedyou according to the manner of the context of your article. I think you areare one who is angry cause your language manner is very insulting.Per i want a constructive debate, but it seems the only interest you have isown poit of views. In my reply to you i quoted all the areas i believed youhave it wrong. But you never recover from the fact that this is adebate/discussion and not argumentation to forwards ones poit of view on asubject which has to be addressed with facts. We we debate and dicuss we canagree to disagree but you just keep on arguing that will just lead us to avicious circle.I don=B4t know were you "SOS=B4s was calculated at the number of positivevisitors over several decades compared to the total number of residing SOS==B4sat present" I would like to know whether this statement you read is about heratio is authentic or can you refer/quote where you read this statement. Ithought both you an me knew a decade is ten yeards and several decades canrange from 30 and up over years. The first time Hiv came onto focus was in1985 and at that period there were none from SOS diagnose andthey do vosithospital like any other person.Why didn=B4t youreply on my statement concerning on what you wrote that thasame advice was given in relation to homosexuals, which i disagree with andyou didn=B4t quote your sources and which radio, news papper or television.==20You wrote " You also think that this issue have gotten more attentionbecause it concerns black people" Per that would be an insult to myintelligence to see it as a colour issue. I don=B4t you thoroughly read myreply or digested the contents. I was addressing the issue of humanity inall its aspects from racism, stigmatising, antisemittism, and all that hasto do with people as community. I did use the term groups, persons,migrants, ethnic minorities and people but not the wordd black people. I wasrelaying on human conduct of giving a group collective responsiblity.You wrote again " Any how the whole issue is silly" It could be silly topeople with silly thoughts not to debate and argue. May it is not relevantto you that a child of 3 years of age attending kindergaten bleeding and thesister age 5 was brought from her class to clean up the sister. At workplaces signs on toilet doors that prohibits certain groups using thosetoilets. All these and many more unpleasant things were born out this pressrelease.With kind regardsOmar S. Saho=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 02:19:00 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-RoundMessage-ID: < 199707231252.OAA29839@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Latir,I noticed that Gambia won a silver medal!!! Can you kindly tell us in whatevent we have been that good this time???Thanking you in advance.Regards, Sidibeh.----------> Från: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: fwd: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round> Datum: den 22 juli 1997 18:35> Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round ...> COTONOU, Benin (PANA, 07/21/97) - Nigeria emerged all-round winner of> the 2nd West Africa Athletics Championships, which ended Sunday in> Cotonou, Benin, lifting 47 medals, including 25 gold and 10 silver.> The Nigerians took away 28 more medals than Ghana which placed> second with 19 medals followed by Senegal with 14 medals.> Nigeria fielded Chinedu Odozor for the female 100m and long jump> while Sunday Emmanuel featured in the men's 100m sprint.> Others are: Ibrahim Monday (shot-put/men), Mariam Ibekwe> (shot-put/ladies), Idiata (high jump), Mariam Juwa (800 m), Ollu Sulle> (triple jump), Nkiru Ojiego (discus/ladies),Tawa Adedugba (5,000> m/ladies), Musu Aude (400 m), Collins Rosa (triple jump/ladies), Abba> Mustapha (5,000 and 10,000 m/men).> Ghana featured Agnes Afiyo (javelin), Joyce Okantey (1,500 m), Mark> Anthony (long jump), Koffi Elavagnon (1,500 m).> Senegal had Diallo Assane (800 m), Sene Abdoulaye (110 m hurdles),> Toure Grima (100 m hurdles/ladies), Diouf Aminata (200 m/ladies).> The countries were ranked as follows:> Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL> Nigeria 25 10 12 47> Ghana 05 09 05 19> Senegal 04 06 04 14> Togo 00 03 03 06> Burkina 00 03 01 04> Mali 00 02 01 03> C.D'Ivoire 00 01 06 07> Benin 00 00 03 03> Gambia 00 01 00 01> Niger 00 00 01 01> Mauritania 00 00 00 00> By Mildred Mulenga, PANA Staff Correspondent> -0-> Copyright 1997------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 02:22:05 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David GambleMessage-ID: < 199707231252.OAA29945@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Liz Stewart,Would you kindly help with a list of materials Dr. David Sambujang Gamblepublished on Gambia?Best Wishes,Momodou Sidibeh.----------> Från: EStew68064@AOL.COM > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble> Datum: den 20 juli 1997 06:50> David Gamble, also known as Sambujang sends his greetings and wants tolet> people know that although he is getting old, he's still alive and well!> Please send a message if you remember him and want to get in touch.> Cheers> Liz Stewart FAtti------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 9:30:24 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: TSaidy1050@aol.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < TFSHMSVJ@nusacc.org Hello Tombong, your weeky news is very informative and timely. I commendyou on that. Alhagi Lamar Barry and Pa Ndaraow Sey were at my housealong with many other Gambians yesterday to (Jaleh) me for my nephewMousa Diab. They liked the format and news summary. Maybe for those thatdo not have an email we should find a way to pass it on to them. Anysuggestions??? I have one-Maybe each subscriber can mail the weekly to five of their friendsinterested to get the news and they do not have access to the email-----Original Message-----From: TSaidy1050@aol.com Sent: Friday, July 11, 1997 6:42 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Gambia-l,I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The newssummary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMEDThe National Security Council and the Armed forces Council have beenformedas required by the Constitution. The Members were sworn in at the StateHouseyesterday, Thursday, July 10th, 1997.National Security Council1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President2.Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte) - Secretary of State for Interior3. Lt. Colonel Momodou Badjie4. Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr5. Mr. Famara I. Jammeh - Inspector General of Police6. Mr. Samba Bah - Director General of the NIAThe Armed Forces Council1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President2. Colonel Baboucarr Jatta-Commander of Gambia National Army3. Capt. Momodou Sarr - Marine Unit4. Mr. Omar Abdoulie Njie Barrow- Permanent Secretary, Dept. ofDefenceTHE FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S ADVANCEMENTThe First Lady has started a nation wide tour on Tuesday, July 8th, tomeetwith Gambian women in the provinces and to discuss how her foundation canhelp in empowering them. The organisation which is to be launched July18,1997, will be called Foundation for Women's Socio-Economic Advancement.The details on the Foundation such as aims and objectives will beprovided tolist as soon as it is available.NO REVOLT AT MILE 2 PRISONS, SAYS SOS BOJANGThere has been a rumour in town that there was a revolt by the prisonersatthe Central Prisons, Mile 2, and that there were some fatalities. Thiswasalso reported by the press and in response to this The Secretary of StateforInterior, Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte), called a News Conference onWednesday, July 9, 1997.He denied every thing that was reported particularly the fact that oneOmarNjie was killed. Omar Njie was well and alive, and has been transferredtoJanjanburey Prisons. He challenged the reporters to go visit him toverifyhis statement.The prison was raided following a tip-off about drug trafficking. Somedrugswere found plus other contrabands, and as a result the Commissioner ofPrisons, Modou Ceesay, was retired. In fact some prisoners were enjoyingprisons as if they were living in a five star hotel, according the Hon.Bojang. He said some a prisoner had a cellular phone and was makinginternational calls.FOOTBALL NEWSReal de Banjul football Club won both the FA Cup and the League. Theyalsowon the Super Cub. They won Hawks 1-0 in the FA finals last week.NEW MAYOR FOR BANJULMr Samba Faal, the former Town Clerk, has been made the Mayor of Banjul,andhe will man that post until the local government elections. The electionsareexpected to take place sometime in 19998.NEW AMBASSADOR FOR THE USMr. Crispin Gray-Johnson has been appointed as the new Gambian Ambassadortothe US, and he will be coming to Washington sometimes next Month.PeaceTombong**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 14:46:49 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970723124702.2356A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAncha,We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such animportant issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.AIDS was not first discovered in Africa, but hystericalattempts have been made to trace its origins there. There aredocumented cases of Africans being used as guinea pigs in scientificexperiments, and there is no reason to believe that they werespared in the case of AIDS. Africa, poor Africa, has onceagain been made a scapegoat, because it does not have theequivalent of the VOA and the BBC.Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. Whatis more important is to try and find a cure for thisunnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour suchunfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can beinterpreted as consent.Regards,MomodouOn Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:> On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:> >> > The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian> > newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from> > Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".> >> > Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are> > always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the> > most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything> > without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?> > Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we> > have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who> > are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,> > WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from> > charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does> > it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only> > once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of> > Africa(ns).> >> > Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International> > Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of> > Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such> > disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as> > individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all> > necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to> > behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our> > governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way> > "outsiders" would do.> >> > PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's> > real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to> > justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the> > "International Community").> >> > I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,> > but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel> > things have become different.> >> > Regards,> > ::)))Abdou Oujimai> I actually always wondered which was the best approach to take??> To speak out and defend yourself against such ignorance or to let such> ignoramouses think what they like. know what you know, and just go on> with your life??? I mean, when someone says something about me that isn't> true, I just tend to ignore them and go on with my life. I mean, as long> as it isn't true, it doesn't bother me. Say, they all stop having> intercourse with Africans, yet the rate of HIV infection keeps> increasing, what will be the logical conclusion then???? just thoughts,> any comments????????> Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 14:47:31 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia VoteMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970723130737.2356B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMalanding is absolutely right to say that the Mandinka had anorganised political system, and I have every reason to believethat it could have evolved to suit changing times had it beenleft undisturbed. Like almost all societies in Europe, Asiaetc, the Mandinka had a king or MANSA at the top of thepolitical organization. At the village level, they had anelaborate and well-defined political organization headed by theALKALI. He was usually a descendent of the founding father ofthe community, levied taxes on goods passing through hisdistrict and he also doubled as the spiritual leader of thevillage.However, the ALKALI could not be a dictator. There werechecks and balances to ensure that this did not happen. Hisauthority was limited by the Council of Elders(TOUN), whom hehad to consult before any major decision was made. An accusedperson had the right to defend himself, and decisions werereached through a jury system. If the village was predominantlymuslim, SHARIA LAW, was used to pass judgement. If not,customary law was applied.In Mandinka traditional society, family groups were gatheredinto wards or KABILOLU, in which patrilineal relatives mainlylived. They supported one another in time of need or danger.The KABILO also settled quarrels among members. Age-groups(KAFOLU) organised themselves and were expected to carry outtasks assigned to them. The leaders(KAFOTIO) were generallypopularly elected by the members. The KABILOTIO or ward leaderdirected the work of the KAFO.Other ethnic groups in The Gambia and, indeed, throughoutAfrica, had similar effective ways of governing themselves. Thisis obviously a summay, but I hope it answers Malanding'squestion.Regards,MomodouOn Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> >> > >Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote> > >> > >> > >> > >July 20, 1997> > >Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)> > >> > >MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil> > >war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential> > >elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election> > >observers by claiming widespread fraud.> >> > Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the> > results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard> > for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????> >> >> > >Rival says people were 'told how to vote'> >> > ... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for> > >assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there> > >were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"> >> > What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to a> > people who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess the> > whole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) is> > nothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet.> Abdou, perhaps we should remind ourselves with a Chinese Proverb: A> journey of a thousand mile begin with a step. No society can claim> attaining any level if they do not begin some where. A point many> of us may not know is that Charles Taylor had been a hero to many> Liberians when he declared war on Samuel Doe. The problem came when> the objective of the war was not noly to remove a dictator who was not> only breaking the laws of the country but doing so with impunity.In> 1990 when Samuel Doe was killed Charles Taylors forces controlled over> 90 % of the country. The story might be different if he declared> unilateral ceasefire in 1990 and called for elections.> Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster> created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of> the world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religion> or language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoretically> its really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently every> society has some form of it.> The concept of voting is really to allow every member of the society> to have a say on the issues being debated. It would take a life time> for the whole country to meet and give their opinion, or we vote separately> every aspect or every decision the country has to make. To make things> easier, balloting was deviced to select a person who we believe would> stand for the issues and values we cherish most.> Inorder to prevent individuals from abusing the system a set of rules> to guide through the process are written and agreed upon just in case-> i.e.the Constitution.> What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's> implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the> carpet". We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"> there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To those> non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,> age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.> Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree> (experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa> Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to be> classed democratic.> I think the qestion should be how do we incorporate this noble human> idea into the daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia, China,> Russia and the US. Many of these societies may have had considerable> gains in doing just that but the road to democratization cannot be a> complete one since society or the values it cherish are always> evolving. Our measure of success should not only be in the practice of> the rituals (ie. take a bollot paper and sign), but enabling every> individual of a group, organization or country to consciously> participate in the decision process without fear or prejudice- If> balloting is not the suitable ritual under our conditions then we meet> at the Bantaba or may be someone should suggest a better idea.> > done in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk of> > returning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abacha> > seized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrs> > but pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -> > consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% free> > of irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even know> > what their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to just> > give up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be they> > could have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after having> > time to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they were> > indirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.> Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. One> observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved> after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?> Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people> should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.> We must all have the right and opportunity to participate. Under a> well suited system Jawara would have been removed when people's> interest were not served by popular conscious decision (without> coersion). And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe> leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themseleves"-> a concept a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the> society.> Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming for> arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a> bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and> ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the> country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we be> saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we> say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother> (uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.> >> > DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quote> > Museveni:> >> > "Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got a> > social base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about a> > multiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must be> > transformed..."> The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to> be democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message across> to the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea of> one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular> participation to local and national decision making- or am I way> out?> Malanding Jaiteh> >> >------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 14:48:00 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MATTERS AFRICANMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970723140108.2356C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIn an attempt to set the records straight about Africa andits relationship with Europe, Some British schools haveintroduced teaching materials that give a more realistic viewabout the much misrepresented and under represented continent onearth. The following is an extract from 'Colonialism, Slaveryand the Industrial Revolution', prepared by the South YorkshireDevelopment Education Centre:'When Europeans first travelled to Africa in the sixteenthcentury, they discovered that African people had many skills.Their farming methods were very advanced and they also hadindustries such as gold-mining, iron-working and textiles.Because of this the Europeans were very keen to trade with them.' But Europeans' attitudes towards Africans had changed by theend of the eighteenth century. They then said that Africanpeople were inferior, uncivilised and stupid. There were reasonsfor this. By this time Europeans were making a lot of moneyfrom capturing African people and selling them as slaves inthe Carribean and America. If they could persuade people thatAfricans were uncivilised these Europeans would be able tocontinue to make money out of the slave trade because nobodywould protest about it.'Many Europeans began to argue that the world was splitinto different groups of people, which they called "races".They said that white people belonged to one race and blackpeople belonged to another. The white race, they claimed, wassuperior. They tried to prove this by saying that whitepeople's skulls were bigger and more developed.'By the late nineteenth century, Europeans wanted to takecontrol of large areas of Africa. So that people would notcriticise them for doing this, they argued that black peoplewere savages who needed civilising. One group of people thatthe British fought against were the Zulu. (There is a pictureof the Zulu leader, Cetshwayo, shown as a "savage" ).'These ideas about black people could soon be found insongs, advertisements and children's books. Most white peoplesoon believed that black people needed to be ruled by theBritish because they were not fit to rule themselves.'These ideas are still very common today. For example, in1986 a black man called Winston Silcott was sent to prisonfor the murder of a policeman. He served five years in prisonbefore it was shown that he did not commit the crime. "TheSun"(a newspaper) somehow got hold of an old photograph ofSilcott. They printed it to suggest he was smiling because apoliceman had been murdered. "The Sun" also called WinstonSilcott a "savage".'THANKS FOR READINGMomodou------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 10:27:46 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: condolencesMessage-ID: < TFSIGHYW@nusacc.org Thanks AlhagiAll went well and some how I am happy it is over now because of the painhe went through in the final weeks of teraphyKeep in touchPeaceHabib-----Original Message-----From: Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.veg Sent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 9:34 AMTo: Habib GhanimSubject: condolences<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Dear Habib and family,My condolences to Habib Diab and the family of Mousa Diab.May his soul rest in perfect peace.SincerelyAlhagi------------------------------------------------------------------------------Good morning and Peace be unto you allThis message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also thatwe are also going to join them for sure one day.My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sisterNimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar aftershort illness caused by prostate cancer.May his soul rest in peace.He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three youngchildren. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad eventwith faith and strength and hope .Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He hada small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can shareit with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at homeThanks and Peace to you allHabib Diab Ghanim**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938****************************************************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 97 10:19:03 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1220055183B@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Hi Tombong,Could you please give us more insight about the Kartong incident. The newswe have been gettimg are not detailed enough.Thanks for the efforts.Numukunda********************************************************************************Numukunda DarboeChemistry Dept.University of Mississippi(601) 232 5143 LabHome Page at: http://members.tripod.com/~ndarboe/ OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSGO REBELS!!!!!!!********************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 08:31:22 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 199707231531.IAA15961@f57.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHELLO LIST MEMBERS,22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCHDEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO.WELL I THINKYESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDINGTHE JULY 22ND COUP.IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIRDAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER.THREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HASHAPPENED SINCE THEN.THERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THECHANGE.SOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY.PROBABLYWHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THEREQUIRED CHANGE.SOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FORTHE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT.WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT APROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE.THE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAYIS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE.HOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BEDIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVEGRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY.COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURALDEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE.WHEREASIN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGNPOLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOWGRADES.WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BETHE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES ASA PACKAGE.IF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSEDWITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDESACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONALISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVEMEASURES.THE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICKRETURN TO DEMOCRACY.I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HISCOLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA.IF THEY ARE TO STAND BYWHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILLROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT.WHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS.WITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEASTFOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONGARMY BARRACKS ATTACK.LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,IAM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST. I AM SUREEVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW.LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!EBRIMA DRAMEHTHE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAMENGLAND.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 19:24:31 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MATTERS AFRICANMessage-ID: < 01BC979E.0EBFA980@diae.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC979E.0EBFA980"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC979E.0EBFA980Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableIts high time they taught correct history to their children,that would =save the world a lot of aggression in the future!Regards Basss!----------From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:48 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: MATTERS AFRICANIn an attempt to set the records straight about Africa and =its relationship with Europe, Some British schools have =20introduced teaching materials that give a more realistic view =20about the much misrepresented and under represented continent on ==20earth. The following is an extract from 'Colonialism, Slavery =20and the Industrial Revolution', prepared by the South Yorkshire =Development Education Centre:'When Europeans first travelled to Africa in the sixteenth =20century, they discovered that African people had many skills. =20Their farming methods were very advanced and they also had =20industries such as gold-mining, iron-working and textiles. =20Because of this the Europeans were very keen to trade with =them.' But Europeans' attitudes towards Africans had changed by the ==20end of the eighteenth century. They then said that African =20people were inferior, uncivilised and stupid. There were reasons ==20for this. By this time Europeans were making a lot of money =20from capturing African people and selling them as slaves in =20the Carribean and America. If they could persuade people that =20Africans were uncivilised these Europeans would be able to =20continue to make money out of the slave trade because nobody =20would protest about it.'Many Europeans began to argue that the world was split =20into different groups of people, which they called "races". =20They said that white people belonged to one race and black =20people belonged to another. The white race, they claimed, was =20superior. They tried to prove this by saying that white =20people's skulls were bigger and more developed.'By the late nineteenth century, Europeans wanted to take =20control of large areas of Africa. So that people would not =20criticise them for doing this, they argued that black people =20were savages who needed civilising. One group of people that =20the British fought against were the Zulu. (There is a picture =20of the Zulu leader, Cetshwayo, shown as a "savage" ).'These ideas about black people could soon be found in =20songs, advertisements and children's books. Most white people =20soon believed that black people needed to be ruled by the =20British because they were not fit to rule themselves.'These ideas are still very common today. For example, in =201986 a black man called Winston Silcott was sent to prison =20for the murder of a policeman. He served five years in prison ==20before it was shown that he did not commit the crime. "The =20Sun"(a newspaper) somehow got hold of an old photograph of =20Silcott. They printed it to suggest he was smiling because a =20policeman had been murdered. "The Sun" also called Winston =20Silcott a "savage".'THANKS FOR READINGMomodou------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 19:32:11 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 01BC979F.20789960@diae.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC979F.20803A80"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC979F.20803A80Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Drammeh!What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the good work.Regards Basss!----------From: ebrima drameh[SMTP: njogou@hotmail.com Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: GRADING 22ND JULYHELLO LIST MEMBERS,22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH=20DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO.WELL I THINK=20YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING=20THE JULY 22ND COUP.=20IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR=20DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER.THREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS=20HAPPENED SINCE THEN.THERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE=20CHANGE.SOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY.PROBABLY=20WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE=20REQUIRED CHANGE.SOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FOR =THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT.WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A=20PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE.THE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAY =IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE.HOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE=20DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVE =GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY.COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL=20DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE.WHEREAS =IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN=20POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOW =GRADES.WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE=20THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES AS =A PACKAGE.IF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSED=20WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE=20SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL=20ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE=20MEASURES.THE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICK =RETURN TO DEMOCRACY.I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS=20COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA.IF THEY ARE TO STAND BY=20WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL=20ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT.WHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER=2022ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS.WITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEAST=20FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG=20ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK.LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I=20AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST. I AM SURE=20EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW.LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!EBRIMA DRAMEHTHE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAMENGLAND.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:56:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707231214.A7145-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Wed, 23 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:> A VERY IMPORTANT LEFT-OUT> -------------------------> I am not putting the entire blame on these governments (nordic or western),> most of the blame goes to our governments. After all, all the former is> doing is protecting (though wrongly) the interest of their people.> Thanks for being patient.> Abdou OujimaiWell put Abdou. My previous statement on the matter was done hastily andI was going to make up for it. But you've done it nicely and precisely.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:57:30 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < TFSKFKZN@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableAlthough it may be too early to grade the new government, one may feel =20the pulse of the nation through the business community and international =20trade=2E What we need in the Gambia now more than ever is STABILITY=2E For=20==20the business decision makers to have confidence they need assurances that =20==20their investments will not be at high risks especially facing the =20difficult banking requirements for letters of credit into the Gambia=2ESo whatever we do please give the financial and economy sectors our full =20support to keep the ship that we are all onboard afloat=2EThat's my contribution otherwise let's keep peace alive=2EHabib Diab -Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2EqaSent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 12:30 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Mr=2EDrammeh!What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the good work=2ERegards Basss!----------From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: GRADING 22ND JULYHELLO LIST MEMBERS,22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCHDEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINKYESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDINGTHE JULY 22ND COUP=2E=20IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIRDAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HASHAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THECHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY=2EPROBABLYWHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THEREQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FORTHE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2EWHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT APROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAYIS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BEDIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVEGRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2ECOMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURALDEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE=2EWHEREASIN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGNPOLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOWGRADES=2EWHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BETHE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES ASA PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSEDWITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDESACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONALISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVEMEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICKRETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2EI HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HISCOLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STAND BYWHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILLROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEASTFOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONGARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2ELIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,IAM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SUREEVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2ELONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!EBRIMA DRAMEHTHE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAMENGLAND=2E______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom **************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 18:09:18

Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:26:35 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Wed, 23 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:



> Ancha,

>

> We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such an

> important issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,

> disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.





> Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. What

> is more important is to try and find a cure for this

> unnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour such

> unfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can be

> interpreted as consent.

>

> Regards,

> Momodou



Hello Momodou,

I'm a little lost because you said

that we shouldn't be defensive and then you say that silence can be

interpreted as consent. Are you speaking on the same subject or different

ones?? eg Are you saying that in the matter about AIDS, we should try and

find a cure and not be on the defensive about it's origins etc BUT that

silence isn't always the way to go?????

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:34:06 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attack

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Three rebels held for Gambia attack



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



BANJUL, July 23 (Reuter) - Gambian soldiers have captured three out

of four rebels who clashed with troops on the eve of the third

anniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power, an

army statement said on Wednesday.

The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in a

failed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrol on

Monday after seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30

miles) west of the capital Banjul.

One was wounded and captured at the time of the clash and two

others were picked up on Tuesday, the army said. Stolen weapons were

recovered.

Jammeh came to power in the West African tourist haven and

groundnut producer in a 1994 coup in which junior army officers toppled

the elected government of founding president Sir Dawda Jawara, now

exiled in Britain.

Jammeh won election as president in September and his party won a

commanding majority in a December parliamentary poll.

His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavily

dependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya and

other Arab nations, as well as Taiwan and Cuba. Jammeh said in a coup

anniversary speech on Tuesday that relations with the West had improved.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:37:20 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Daunting task awaits new Liberian leader

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Daunting task awaits new Liberian leader



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



By John Chiahemen

TUBMANBURG, Liberia, July 23 (Reuter) - Tubmanburg has little to

show for a city in the heartland of Liberia's once thriving iron ore and

diamond mining industry.

Yet in Saturday's presidential election, its people voted massively

for Charles Taylor, the man who started the seven-year civil war that

devastated Tubmanburg along with the rest of the West African country.

"We have no electricity, no public toilets only five elementary

schools and no high school," lamented Mayor T. Varney Lewis, a

69-year-old retired army general.

An hour's drive west of the capital Monrovia, Tubmanburg witnessed

some of the most ferocious fighting in the war launched in 1989 by

Taylor and was largely reduced to a rubble of shell-shattered houses.

The general hospital, Liberia's second largest medical centre

before the war, was looted bare by militia fighters in 1995. It now

offers only outpatient services.

Town residents eagerly tell a visitor how they voted on Saturday,

and their reasons largely explain Taylor's stunning electoral showing.

Latest official results showed Taylor with an unassailable lead of

75 percent of votes, against less than 10 for his closest rival, Ellen

Johnson-Sirleaf. She was not tainted by the war and had been expected to

do well.

"My reason for voting for him first of all is that he brought the

war. He is the only man who can stand up to the other warlords," said

farmer Johnson Zumo.

Zumo said he watched Tubmanburg change hands among raiding

guerrilla groups more than 50 times since the ULIMO militia wrested it

from Taylor's National Patriotic Party in 1992.

"I lived here throughout the war. When Taylor was in charge here

everything was alright. I could farm and do whatever I wanted without

intimidation. So if he's in charge of Liberia everything will be

alright," he said.

City council worker Zabon Gbanja said more than half Tubmanburg's

pre-war population of about 50,000 fled after Taylor lost control.

This was no time for a woman to rule Liberia, he said.

"You put a woman in charge here, it won't take even two months

before she is overthrown. We don't want to be like Sierra Leone where

they put a guy in charge who knows nothing about the gun," Gbanja said.

Junior officers allied with rebels seized power in neighbouring

Sierra Leone last April, overthrowing president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah who

was elected after a five-year civil war.

Mayor Lewis listed his city's development needs that he expects

Taylor to address quickly.

"The city has not been laid out. What you see here is what the

Liberian Mining Company did. So before we rebuild the city we have to

have it laid out properly," he said.

Lewis was standing in front of the city hall surrounded by his

officials forced to abandon their offices because of noisy work to

repair the leaking roof.

"The owner of the building is in Monrovia," said council

administrative officer



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:39:18 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Famine, Epidemic Threaten S. Leonean Population

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Famine, Epidemic Threaten S. Leonean Population



LAGOS (July 23) XINHUA - Famine and epidemic of alarming proportions

have begun to threaten the Sierra Leonean population due to the

isolation imposed by the international community since the May 25 coup.

According to reports reaching here today, the blockade of sea ports

and airports by the west African peacekeeping force (ECOMOG) has led

to skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs and deteriorating health

conditions.

Diseases and epidemic such as cholera and diarrhea mainly broke out

in unhygienic conditions.

Since the coup that overthrew the elected civilian government led by

President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, a good number of medical workers have

reportedly fled the country while fresh supplies of medicine dried up.

The poor housing called shanties also contributed to the collapse of

the public health system.

Ships carrying food items and other daily necessities bound for the

capital Freetown have turned to neighboring countries due to the tense

situation there, leaving little hope for the empty-shelved shops to

take in fresh stocks.

International aid agencies have pointed out that the situation in

Sierra Leone have become desperate because of the political isolation.

Sierra Leone's coupists led by Major Johnny Koroma have been under

condemnation worldwide. The United Nations and Organization of African

Unity have endorsed the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS) to take all means to restore democracy in the troubled

country.

ECOMOG troops have clashed with soldiers loyal to the Koroma regime

and a group of militiamen known as Revolutionary United Front, which

has been fighting successive governments of the country since 1991.

A series of meetings have also been held in Abidjan, capital of Cote

d'Ivoire, between ECOWAS leaders and the coupists towards resolving the

crisis. A ceasefire was reached last weekend as a fresh breakthrough.

The ECOWAS Committee of Four on Sierra Leone, made up of foreign

ministers of Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire, and the 14-man

delegation of the Koroma government decided to meet again on July 25.

As a sign to show ECOWAS' implementation of the ceasefire, ECOMOG

troops last Sunday lifted its blockade on all roads to Freetown.

Despite international appeal for an immediate step-down, Koroma's

military government has said they need nearly two years to organize a

new civilian government which they would finally hand over. Enditem



Copyright 1997



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 15:03:38 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <



Ebrima:

I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health and

education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisited The

Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before the

coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about international

relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going on

in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting with

many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, Mr.

Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.

I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The

Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches has sped

up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls. This

could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. So I

hope conservation awareness is something the new government can get around to

very soon,

I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a

government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others the

idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the power.

There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, reportedly by

last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many years of

stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less

corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have is that

The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which are

wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting

between factions.

On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving people

as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. I also

hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and meet

the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and

refrain from countercoups.

What do you think?

PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!

Liz Stewart Fatti









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 97 19:20:25 PDT

From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

To:

Subject: RE:

Message-ID: <





INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!



May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 23:33:26 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

Message-ID: <



Dear Momodou

I received your mail to Sambujang today but it is intelligible on my

PowerMAc. I had to download it as a document and when I open it, the computer

tells me that it can't be opened as the application program which created it

is missing,

Could you try resending the mesage to the following email address?

liz@stanne.com

I will forward it to David immediately if the other computer can read it.

By the way, what email program did you use to writeyour message?

Thanks Liz Stewart Fatty







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:08:08 +0200

From: "A.Dibba" <

To: "'

Subject: RE:

Message-ID: <01BC9819.7D5EF230@NTWK4_0_96-31>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9819.7D61FF70"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9819.7D61FF70

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





Please could you explain, what do you mean ?



INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!



May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:52:13 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



EBRIMA!! A VERY FAIR AND OBJECTIVE ANALYSIS.



As you have said almost what I have in mind, here is a little of my

contribution:



I personally would add FOREIGN POLICY to the list of areas to be commended

on because if we check the countries we are in good terms with against

others, the former will dominate. "Accept me for what I am and then we will

be friends. Otherwise you can go on with your business and I go on with mine

- there are many other friends to be made out there".



On another note, I would add the state of our postal services to the low

grade list. I have once stated my dissatisfaction on this area and always

eager to hear some good news on it. One more thing that has always been my

concern is DRINKING AND DRIVING. How many of us do it???? Hope the

authorities will find means of controlling this. It's a means of ensuring

safer traffic. Has anyone got any statistics (if any) on the road accidents

caused by this??



Yes! LONG LIVE PEACE IN GAMBIA



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 97 02:45:45 PDT

From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

To:

Subject: RE:

Message-ID: <







Please could you explain, what do you mean ?

TO answer your question, this is a verse from the Quran, meaning that, "WE CAME

FROM HIM AND WE ARE ARE GOING BACK TO HIM...." HIM being the Creator ....and

this in regard to the death of Mousa if you don't know already.

INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!



May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:04:51 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC983B.4236A0A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC983B.4236A0A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Coups in black Africa are very difficult to write rules for.When Fafa =

Jawara was there,what better way to put a stop to three decades of rot =

and inertia! But now that the government that is there,even though =

performing well, is there as a result of a coup,how could we Re-Educate =

those badly educated boys in the barracks that the lives and futures of =

one million Gambians are not playthings that can be jeopardized at the =

end of every summer?That to me is the QUESTION!





Regards Bassss!

----------

From:

Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:03 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY



Ebrima:

I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health =

and

education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisited =

The

Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before =

the

coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about international

relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going =

on

in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting =

with

many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, =

Mr.

Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.=20

I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The

Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches has =

sped

up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls. =

This

could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. =

So I

hope conservation awareness is something the new government can get =

around to

very soon,

I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a

government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others =

the

idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the =

power.

There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, =

reportedly by

last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many =

years of

stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less

corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have is =

that

The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which =

are

wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting

between factions. =20

On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving =

people

as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. I =

also

hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and =

meet

the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and

refrain from countercoups.=20

What do you think?

PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!

Liz Stewart Fatti













------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:11:02 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Democracy-western government

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Abdou Gibba,=20

sometimes to learn something about yourself, you have to get it from an

"outsider", because the "foreigner" put questions on a lots of things,

which the dane never questionned. That is one reason I=B4m glad for =

your

comments, that can enlighten us about ourselves. I have noticed your

points and I=B4m not far from agree with you.

When putting in my comment, I did know it would cause me problems to

really "explain", why the government does not seem to take actions

against Combat 18, when it seems, that they do it in the "Bikers-war",

because it is really juridical sophistry, even it for me is more a

matter of moral, ethics.=20

You seem to be very informed on danish news, then you also know that

Combat 18 is under heavy police-control and investigations all time, =

but

the police-action on the Bikers is maybe more visible.=20

As a danish citizen I want to believe, that our government find the

aims, the propaganda, the actions of Combat 18 much reprehensible,

illegal, specially because it=B4s actions are against foreigners. The

strategy on "the bikers" from our authorities is to try to band and

close the biker-clubs. But according to our constitution, we can only

dissolve a club by making a specifik law, that dissolve that specific

club, and only if we can prove, that the aim of the club is to ruin the

state. And that is what our states- prosecutor has been working on for

more than a year. Most peoples who know anything on that believe it =

will

not be possible for him. He will face the same problem, if he want to

dissolve Combat 18.

"since racist/nazi groups targets only foreigners"...." These racist

groups burn asylum homes and foreigners' shops with petrol bombs, kill

individuals and threatened to do the worst but all what happens is

endless debates on national TVs and at the end of the day, we find

ourselves at square one"



I do hope that you agree with me, that if we have to take direct =

actions

against someone, we must base it on a law of some kind. So to "kill"

Combat 18 in Denmark, we need to have someone accusing them, or =

pointing

out what and where in danish legislation the specific person has broken

the law. We can not punish a person, who in his mind is racist, just

because we think he is. He must do something for which we can judge =

him.

And I think it=B4s here the danish authorities have problems. A murder

must be catched, a violent criminal must be taken and sentenced, etc.

It=B4s not enough, that you can say that a specific crime (f.in.Combat =

18

is the sender of a bomb, who kills a person) , you must be sure who =

made

the bomb, who posted it, etc. Some years back we had a group

(Blekingegade-group), who made several big armed rubberies over years =

in

Denmark, and gave the money to PLO-activities, arms etc. By one of the

attacks a policeman were shot. But in court the prosecutor could not by

100 % prove, who fired the gun, which killed. And danish law don=B4t

accept group-guilt. The same 2 month ago, when it came to judge the

first killings in the Bikers-war, again the prosecutor tried to get =

them

sentenced as a group for the killings, but the judge said no. And then =

a

murder will not get his maximal puishment, and even sometimes go free.=20



I=B4m sure you will not be satisfied with such a defensive answer, but

tell me what action you think the authorities should do ? What will be

satisfactory in your opinion ?



The finest reactions I have seen in Denmark on the racial issue the =

last

two years were first the hundreds of persons who assembled outside the

nazi Christoffersens house, singing, demonstration with candlelights,

saying he was not wanted. And last month the Danish organisation

"MS-Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke" made a public campaign against a danish

newspaper "EKSTRABLADET", which for more than a month run a campaign on

the foreign/immigration-issue, which was in our opinion very racial

oriented. The newspaper felt that was a harsh reaction from the

organisation and "not fair" (!!) The organisation used the same tactic

as the newspaper.

=20

Sorry that I used the word "paranoid". It was not ment on the above

issue-context, but on the "hope for a florisant future for Africa". I

think we all have to be more positive on that future, and the

possiblities for the continent of Africa, and specially for The Gambia.

We must try sometimes to see positive signs/signals from individuals,

peoples, organisations, companies and even institutes and states from

outside the African continent. I think we are many who cares, also

among our leaders and political fractions. We must try to find each

other, where we stand. What was written about re-writing the =

schoolbooks

in GB, is only a small step in a better direction, but it takes time to

change attitudes. I remember the text in my history- and

geography-schoolbooks, when it comes to foreign contries cultures,

history, not even peoples living far from us but even on other nations

in Europe. Today I know they were very intolerant and prejudiced. But =

as

a child with reduced knowledge I could only take the teachers words for

granted. It can take generations to overcome that given you by your

"mother-milk". I think that etics and moral standards play a role, when

we talk about care for one another, accepting one another as humans. =

And

putting the etic and moral standards into politics, business etc. must

be demanded.=20

An example: Most school-children in Denmark by now see the enviromental

issue as a moral and etic one, when it comes to judge the influence of

our way of living compared to how all people is living on our globe.

That overall-responsibility is a step towards a better future for all =

of

us, I think. But it is condemned by people who say it is not healthy =

for

the children "to carry that great responsibility on their shoulders". =

It

make them scared for the future ! Well maybe also a point- the future

has the answer, i Hope. Asbj=F8rn Nordam







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:24:58 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1; name="debt.htm"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="debt.htm"

Content-Base: "file:///Z|/klumpp/private/debt.htm"



<BASE HREF=3D"file:///Z|/klumpp/private/debt.htm">



<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">

<HTML>

<HEAD>

<TITLE></TITLE>

<META NAME=3D"Author" CONTENT=3D"">

<META NAME=3D"GENERATOR" CONTENT=3D"Mozilla/3.0Gold (WinNT; I) [Netsca=

pe]">

</HEAD>

<BODY>



<H1>Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis </H1>



<H2>D7742,772 Spent on President=92s Trip To OAU Summit </H2>



<P>FOROYAA No. 25/97, 3 July, 1997 </P>



<P>In a question raised by Sidia Jatta, the following answers were given

on the total debt of the coutry, the sum collected by AMRC and the sum

spent on the President=92s trip to the OAU Summit. </P>



<P>"=85 The Total external debt of The Gambia as at end of May, 1997=



stands at US$ 347.18 Million equivalent to D3.472 billion in current term=

s.

Of this amount D2.794 billion is owed to multilateral funding institution=

s

such as the World Bank, African Development Bank Group, European Investme=

nt

Bank, the OPEC Fund, IFAD, BADEA, Islamic Development Bank and the ECOWAS=



Fund. The balance of D678.00 million is owed to bilateral funding institu=

tions

and countries such as Saudi Fund, Kuwait, Caisse Francaise de Development=

,

Austria, Peoples Republic of China and Libya. On average, the annual Dept=



Services payment is D157.373 million of which D45.59 million represents

interest payment. The Honourable member may wish to note further that Gov=

ernment

is current in all its external obligations including obligations of the

rescheduled debts to the Paris Club." </P>



<P>Honourable Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli asked: Could the Secretary of

State for Finance and Economic Affairs inform the National Assembly how

much of the outstanding loans of the former Gambia Commercial and Develop=

ment

Bank have been collected to date and what is being done with the properti=

es

seized? </P>



<P>ANSWER: "=85 As at date, the total amount of collections stand at=



D70.0 million in cash and properties transferred to government in an aggr=

egate

value of D58.0 million. This represents 39% of the total original Portfol=

io.

There however remain some more properties which are still up for sale and=



these are occasionally publicly advertised to sensitise potential buyers.=

"

</P>



<P>Mr. Sidia Jatta also asked: "Could the Secretary of State for Fin=

ance

and Economic Affairs indicate to the National Assembly how much has been

spent on the President=92s trip to Zimbabwe to attend the OAU Summit? </P=

>



<P>The Secretary of State for Finance in reply said: "=85 for the in=

formation

of this Honourable Assembly, The total amount spent including the cost

of the special flight which was much cheaper than acquiring tickets from

airline agents, allowances to the entourage, was an all inclusive sum of

D742.772.00.</P>



<P>(typing errors are all mine! Regards, Andrea)</P>



</BODY>

</HTML>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:27:27 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------3D413E892670"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--------------3D413E892670

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear All,

I thought you might be interested in some figures. Hope you're all able

to read it! Typing Errors are from me! Greetings, Andrea



--------------3D413E892670

Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1; name="employ.htm"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="employ.htm"

Content-Base: "file:///Z|/klumpp/private/employ.htm"



<BASE HREF=3D"file:///Z|/klumpp/private/employ.htm">



<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">

<HTML>

<HEAD>

<TITLE></TITLE>

<META NAME=3D"Author" CONTENT=3D"">

<META NAME=3D"GENERATOR" CONTENT=3D"Mozilla/3.0Gold (WinNT; I) [Netsca=

pe]">

</HEAD>

<BODY>



<H1>GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630 SAYS SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EMPLOYMENT=



</H1>



<H2>WHERE ARE THE COMPANIES TO EMPLOY THE YOUTH? </H2>



<P><B><I>FOROYAA Supplement No. 24/97, 30 June, 1997 The Fourth Meeting

of the National Assembly, Part 1</I></B></P>



<P>The National Assembly began its fourth meeting this year on 23 June,

1997. Some of the key issues that were raised by the members of the Natio=

nal

Assembly during the sitting are the questions of fertilizer, seeds, elect=

ricity

generating capacity, markets for vegetables, employment, the Cooperative

Union, GGC=92s relation to groundnut and so on and so forth. What is of i=

nterest

to FOROYAA is the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Employment=92=

s

claim that 317,474 are employed by companies in this country. FOROYAA cal=

ls

on the Secretary of State to revisit his statistics. It was just in 1994

that a study was done on private enterprise development. The GreaterBanju=

l

Area is where most of the companies are based. The study reviewed industr=

ial

fishing, horticulture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, transport,

trade and finance. The study indicated that between 1992 and 1994, the

number of establishments reduced by 10per cent from 1522 in 1992 to 128

in 1994 while the total number of employees dropped from 7,155 in 1992

to 5,312 in 1994. The studies included Basse and Farafenni. The number

of establishments in Basse were said to have declined from 16 in 1992 to

13 in 1994 and employment fell from 147 to 138. In Farafenni, the number

of establishments rose from 9 to 12 from 1992 to 1994 and the number of

employees rose from 72 to 100. It is therefore amazing that the Secretary=



of State came up with a figure of 317,474. Where did it come from? We hop=

e

he is aware that the informal sector is different from the formal sector

which is characterised by established or registered companies as establis=

hments.

FOROYAA will follow the matter up for further clarification. Let the fact=

s

be accepted. Unemployment is terribly on the rise.</P>



<P>(followed by 10pages of questions and answers from the MPs to the Sec.=

of

States during the fourth meeting of the NA).</P>



<P>Question No. 128, Hon. Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli Constituency: Mr.

Speaker, Sir, would the Secretary of State for trade, Industry and Employ=

ment

inform the National Assembly how many people are employed by government

and companies in the country, and what the unemployment rate is in The

Gambia? Answer: Mr. Speaker Sir, the Government of The Gambia has in its

pay roll 14,630 workers. The number of people employed by the private sec=

tor

is estimated to be 317,474. According to the figures from the Central Sta=

tistics,

the unemployment rate has been estimated at 4% taking into account the

labour force engaged in agriculture. In a supplementary question, Mr. Sid=

ia

Jatta reminded the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Emploment

that he has said that the unemploment rate in the country is just 4%. He

then asked him how he can account for this low figure because it seems

to be so low. In response, the Secretary of State said that he has made

it very clear that this figure is given to him by the Statistics Departme=

nt

and that it is the private sector which should lead in terms of providing=



employment. Mr. Jatta further said that he was saying that money is being=



paid by the people to the government which should be ploughed back into

the productive sectors of the economy so that people can be employed. He

then asked the Secretary of State whether he did not think that that is

what should be done to eradicate the unemploment rate. In response, the

Secretary of State said that if Mr. Jatta says that money should be ploug=

hed

back into the productive sectors, he thinks he has to clarify because a

lot of money is being pumped into this sector such as the hospitals etc.

</P>



</BODY>

</HTML>



--------------3D413E892670--





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 12:42:52 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Ancha,



I am sorry for the misunderstanding. I thought I was clear

enough. You asked whether it would better to ignore those who

taunt Africans for being carriers of the AIDS virus or to

return fire with fire. If we keep on denying, that will put

us on the defensive and we should not be. If we are silent,

some might say that it is true we are the carriers of AIDS

because we are not denying it. It is a sort of Catch 22

situation. What I am suggesting is that you can respond in

any way, depending on the circumstances. My last two sentences

are connected to the dilemma you say you find yourself in,

and not in regard to finding a cure for AIDS. Please feel

free to enquire again, if you still do not get my point.



Regards,

Momodou



On

Wed, 23 Jul 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:



>

>

> On Wed, 23 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:

>

> > Ancha,

> >

> > We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such an

> > important issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,

> > disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.

>

>

> > Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. What

> > is more important is to try and find a cure for this

> > unnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour such

> > unfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can be

> > interpreted as consent.

> >

> > Regards,

> > Momodou

>

> Hello Momodou,

> I'm a little lost because you said

> that we shouldn't be defensive and then you say that silence can be

> interpreted as consent. Are you speaking on the same subject or different

> ones?? eg Are you saying that in the matter about AIDS, we should try and

> find a cure and not be on the defensive about it's origins etc BUT that

> silence isn't always the way to go?????

> Ancha.

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:51:04 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Democracy-western government

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Asbj=F8rn!



You wrote:



Abdou Gibba,

.....>I=B4m sure you will not be satisfied with such a defensive answer, but

>tell me what action you think the authorities should do ? What will be

>satisfactory in your opinion ?



I am sure you are aware of the fact that I am aware of all those action

groups against racism. These groups are doing tremendously well. In fact

without them, the nazis/racists would have gained what they want a long time

ago.



My suggestion to the authorities is, of course, for them to take these

groups seriously as they have taken the bikers seriously. As no racist

individual has not been convicted of a murder, so is the fact for the bikers

but an attempt is being made to ban the bikers, why not the racists??



I BET, if the racists manage to kill 1 or 2 politicians sympathetic to

foreigners, as they have threatened to do so in Norway, we all will witness

a different response from the authorities.



Thanks for all your concern.



Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 12:53:32 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Andrea,



Thanks very much for the information.



Regards,=20

Momodou



On Thu, 24 Jul 1997, Andrea=20

Klumpp wrote:



> <BASE HREF=3D"file:///Z|/klumpp/private/debt.htm">

>=20

> <!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">

> <HTML>

> <HEAD>

> <TITLE></TITLE>

> <META NAME=3D"Author" CONTENT=3D"">

> <META NAME=3D"GENERATOR" CONTENT=3D"Mozilla/3.0Gold (WinNT; I) [Netsca=

pe]">

> </HEAD>

> <BODY>

>=20

> <H1>Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis </H1>

>=20

> <H2>D7742,772 Spent on President=92s Trip To OAU Summit </H2>

>=20

> <P>FOROYAA No. 25/97, 3 July, 1997 </P>

>=20

> <P>In a question raised by Sidia Jatta, the following answers were given

> on the total debt of the coutry, the sum collected by AMRC and the sum

> spent on the President=92s trip to the OAU Summit. </P>

>=20

> <P>"=85 The Total external debt of The Gambia as at end of May, 1997

> stands at US$ 347.18 Million equivalent to D3.472 billion in current term=

s.

> Of this amount D2.794 billion is owed to multilateral funding institution=

s

> such as the World Bank, African Development Bank Group, European Investme=

nt

> Bank, the OPEC Fund, IFAD, BADEA, Islamic Development Bank and the ECOWAS

> Fund. The balance of D678.00 million is owed to bilateral funding institu=

tions

> and countries such as Saudi Fund, Kuwait, Caisse Francaise de Development=

,

> Austria, Peoples Republic of China and Libya. On average, the annual Dept

> Services payment is D157.373 million of which D45.59 million represents

> interest payment. The Honourable member may wish to note further that Gov=

ernment

> is current in all its external obligations including obligations of the

> rescheduled debts to the Paris Club." </P>

>=20

> <P>Honourable Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli asked: Could the Secretary of

> State for Finance and Economic Affairs inform the National Assembly how

> much of the outstanding loans of the former Gambia Commercial and Develop=

ment

> Bank have been collected to date and what is being done with the properti=

es

> seized? </P>

>=20

> <P>ANSWER: "=85 As at date, the total amount of collections stand at

> D70.0 million in cash and properties transferred to government in an aggr=

egate

> value of D58.0 million. This represents 39% of the total original Portfol=

io.

> There however remain some more properties which are still up for sale and

> these are occasionally publicly advertised to sensitise potential buyers.=

"

> </P>

>=20

> <P>Mr. Sidia Jatta also asked: "Could the Secretary of State for Fin=

ance

> and Economic Affairs indicate to the National Assembly how much has been

> spent on the President=92s trip to Zimbabwe to attend the OAU Summit? </P=

>

>=20

> <P>The Secretary of State for Finance in reply said: "=85 for the in=

formation

> of this Honourable Assembly, The total amount spent including the cost

> of the special flight which was much cheaper than acquiring tickets from

> airline agents, allowances to the entourage, was an all inclusive sum of

> D742.772.00.</P>

>=20

> <P>(typing errors are all mine! Regards, Andrea)</P>

>=20

> </BODY>

> </HTML>

>=20

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:12:59 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the

implication of this?



Thanks Andrea!



Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:42:39 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Gambia owes 3472 million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



First I=B4ll congratulate the parliament and government and the Gambian

people if this transparency will continue. Secondly I=B4m not an =

expert,

but I think it had to be put into a context like: what are the import

and export - figures, the total state-budget-balance, the tax-income,

the agreements of terms of paying- back, interests etc. To me it looks

like the loans are given on very favourable terms, if the

average-interest-payment is "only" D45,59 million of the overall depts.

It=B4s several times better then the conditions for Denmark. We are =

often

told, that it=B4s the heavy loan-conditions there is the burden of the

develloping states. And compared to the figures, the Head of States =

tour

to OAU-summit costs near to 5 times the yearly dept services payment ?!

But I would also appreciate comments from our many experts on the

Gambia-I. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 06:11:52 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain







>From

>Received: from host (

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id KAA34160; Wed, 23 Jul 1997 10:05:57 -0700

>Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu

[140.142.32.6])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id KAA50682 for <

10:05:41 -0700

>Received: from relay7.UU.NET (relay7.UU.NET [192.48.96.17])

> by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with

ESMTP

> id KAA15223 for <

10:05:34 -0700

>Received: from TFS-GATE by relay7.UU.NET with SMTP

> (peer crosschecked as: [206.138.157.34])

> id QQczls27930; Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:05:21 -0400 (EDT)

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:57:30 -0500

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From:

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

>MIME-version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

>Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable

>X-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

>X-Mailer: TFS Gateway /220000000/220040200/220000285/220080161/

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Although it may be too early to grade the new government, one may feel

=20

>the pulse of the nation through the business community and

international =20



>trade=2E What we need in the Gambia now more than ever is STABILITY=2E

For=20=

> =20

>the business decision makers to have confidence they need assurances

that =20=

>=20

>their investments will not be at high risks especially facing the =20

>difficult banking requirements for letters of credit into the Gambia=2E

>So whatever we do please give the financial and economy sectors our

full =20

>support to keep the ship that we are all onboard afloat=2E

>That's my contribution otherwise let's keep peace alive=2E

>Habib Diab -Ghanim

>

HABIB,

I THINK IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW.THEY HAVE

BEEN IN POWER FOR A GOOD THREE YEARS.REMEMBER THE LEGAL TERM THAT A

GOVERNMENT SERVES BEFORE AN ELECTION IS FIVE YEARS.THIS IS WHEN THE

CONSTITUTION IS OPERATING IN A NORMAL GOVERNMENT.IN THE CASE OF THE

AFPRC/APRC,THE CONSTITUTION WAS SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE

COUP,INFACT THAT WAS EFFECTED BY THE FIRST DECREE THAT WAS PROMULGATED.



WHAT I AM TRYING TO PUT ACROSS IS IT WOULD NOT BE WRONG TO EQUATE OR

COMPARE A GOVERNMENT THAT HAS BEEN IN POWER FOR THREE YEARS WITH 'A FREE

WILL' TO A FIVE YEAR OLD GOVERNMENT RUN UNDER LAWS RESTRICTING CERTAIN

ACTIONS.IT ALL COMES TO THE SAME THING.THE AFPRC HAD ABSOLUTE POWERS,OR

EVEN EXTRA POWERS THAT AN ELECTED GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT HAVE.



BESIDES,IT IS IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW SO THAT IT WOULD NOT

BE TOO LATE BEFORE THEY REALISE THEIR MISTAKES.IT JUST AS IMPORTANT AS

IN A SCHOOL.PROGRESS REPORTS ARE SENT TO PARENTS AT THE END OF TERM

IDENTIFYING THE SUBJECTS WHICH THE STUDENTS HAVE PROBLEMS WITH.IT IS A

GOOD WAY OF ENHANCING EFFICACY.



I HOWEVER AGREE WITH YOU THAT A LOT HAS TO BE DONE ON THE BUSINESS

SECTOR AS WELL.IT IS PICKING UP BUT AT A RATHER SLOW PACE.AS YOU SAID IT

IS IMPORTANT TO RESTORE THAT CREDIBILITY AND CONFIDENCE THAT INVESTORS

HAD AND IS NOW LACKING.ONE WAY OF DOING THAT IS BY ENSURING STABILITY.

THANKS,EBRIMA.



> -----Original Message-----

>From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

>Sent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 12:30 PM

>To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

>Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

>

> << File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

> =20

> --

>Mr=2EDrammeh!

> What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the good

work=2E

>

> Regards Basss!

>

> ----------

>From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]

>Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY

>

>HELLO LIST MEMBERS,

> 22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH

>DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINK

>YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING

>THE JULY 22ND COUP=2E

> =20

>

>IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR

>DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS

>HAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE

>CHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS

NECESSARY=2EPROBABLY

>WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE

>REQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE

FOR

>THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2E

>

>WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A

>PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER

TODAY

>IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE

>DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD

HAVE

>GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2E

>

>COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL

>DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL

SERVICE=2EWHEREAS

>IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN

>POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET

LOW

>GRADES=2E

>

>WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE

>THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES

AS

>A PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD

OBSESSED

>WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE

>SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL

>ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE

>MEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE

QUICK

>RETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2E

>

>I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS

>COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STAND

BY

>WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL

>ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD

ANOTHER

>22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS

ATLEAST

>FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG

>ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2E

>

>LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I

>AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SURE

>EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2E

>LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!

> EBRIMA DRAMEH

> THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM

> ENGLAND=2E

>

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

>

>

>

>

>**************************************

>National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

>1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

>Suite 550 East Tower

>Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

>Voice: (202) 289-5920

>Fax: (202) 289-5938

>**************************************

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 15:37:46 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: from health to nation building

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hej Omar Saho,

I think you misunderstood my opening on "from healthcare to

nation-building". I was saying exactly what you elaborate, that it`s

only a question on priority and will from the government and local

authorities.



And it was surely provoking of me to say "that you should burn to turn

others on", because I know that all of you do burn for your motherland.



I can only agree on your saying:=20



"If we abroad should help or return to work as you stated we would like

to be

dedicated and execute our duties but not to be frustrated. The systems

have

to change and give priorities to build an environment of social

agreement to

what is good and desirable. The message of politics is the growth of

conciousness, and moral earnestness in furthering ability to attune

ourselves positively to what is so often describe as nature. All =

gradual

victory of injustice, ignorance, poverty, hunger and disease would one

day

be replaced by achieving dignity, more wisdom, better education, health

systems, clean water, sanitation and ultimately more individual and

social

happiness, by giving priority and chance."



The information just comming in from Andrea Klumpp are very informative

and interesting. Nearly every western state should be glad if the =

people

employed was 4,5% in the public sector and 95,5% in the private, and

only 4 % unemployed, nearly the same numbers as employed in the public

sector. But it worries me,that the state don=B4t see, that it=B4s =

important

that public services, education, transport, health, etc. should be

carried out by well educated and trained personel, employed by the

state.



I have no ideas of what a decent salary in The Gambia should be like.

Compared to the living-costs, the educational standard, the

responsabilities, what should the salary for different groups be like?

Have any of you an idea ?

-an educated/qualified school-teacher

(primary-secondary-highschool-college, GTTI etc)

-a headmaster of a school ?

-a health-worker/postal-worker/wharf-worker/bus-driver/secretary-typist

in a public office or ministry ?

-a qualified doctor/surgeon ?



And what should bepublic and what private sectors ?=20

Should farming, fishing be private or cooporative or public ?

Should drainage-building be on private hands contracted under GAMWORKS

or totally public ?

If the people in Kerewan (outside Lamin) want a school, should they

build it themselves, maybe based on foreign aid from a private person =

or

NGO=B4s , or should it be the local authorities or the states decision =

and

responsibility? Could a governing body reject the people to build the

school, if they have the money ?

Who should be responsible for electricity, watersupply, drainage,

vaccination-programmes are carried out ? The local authorities, the

State (Ministry), the local community and people themselves ?

Many questions, who can give me some answers ?



After reading "Vision 2020" I think all the right visions are on the

paper, but I will only repeat, that to me it=B4s now a question on WILL

and PRIORITIES and good action-planning to get a step further.=20



I have not yet seen the Arch (which many of you has something to say

about, and I have received letters from gambian friends, who has

nothing, but are very proud of the Arch), nor can I judge the

helicopters needed, and it=B4s difficult for me to say that it should =

cost

or not D742.000 for the president to attend the OAU Summit, and money

should/could have been spend the other way around. I can only repeat

that it=B4s a question on priority, and the management will have to be

judged on the way the did the priorities. People themselves they know -

I=B4m sure.=20

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 9:47:35 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE:

Message-ID: <





Thanks Mr. Barrow

You said it all in your quote

May Allah bless you for the kind words

Habib Diab -Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 2:58 AM

To:

Subject: RE:



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--



INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!





May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:05:45 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE:

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



It is a partial verse from the Holy Quran which means

We all belong to God (our lives) and we shall all surely return to him=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: adibba@online=2Eno

Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 4:03 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: RE:



<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--



Please could you explain, what do you mean ?



INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E!

=20



May his Soul rest in perfect peace=2E=2E=2E=2E!







**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:51:08 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <





Ebrima,

You hit it right on the dot but I still maintain that the government must

try to be a little bit more flexible in its policies which affect the

common and average businessman/woman because they are the CORE of the

economy.

For example do give the powerful companies all the tax breaks and

squeeze the small ones.

I can give you very specific examples of big companies that get all the

tax holidays years(five to ten years) then disappear or change their

names to start all over again.

The small businessman/woman will not be able to do that and they are

there to stay.

Regards and let's keep HOPE alive

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 9:05 AM

To: Habib Ghanim

Cc:

Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--





>From

>Received: from host (

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id KAA34160; Wed, 23 Jul 1997 10:05:57 -0700

>Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu

[140.142.32.6])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id KAA50682 for <

10:05:41 -0700

>Received: from relay7.UU.NET (relay7.UU.NET [192.48.96.17])

> by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with

ESMTP

> id KAA15223 for <

10:05:34 -0700

>Received: from TFS-GATE by relay7.UU.NET with SMTP

> (peer crosschecked as: [206.138.157.34])

> id QQczls27930; Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:05:21 -0400 (EDT)

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:57:30 -0500

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From:

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

>MIME-version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

>Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable

>X-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

>X-Mailer: TFS Gateway /220000000/220040200/220000285/220080161/

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Although it may be too early to grade the new government, one may feel

=20

>the pulse of the nation through the business community and

international =20



>trade=2E What we need in the Gambia now more than ever is STABILITY=2E

For=20=

> =20

>the business decision makers to have confidence they need assurances

that =20=

>=20

>their investments will not be at high risks especially facing the =20

>difficult banking requirements for letters of credit into the Gambia=2E

>So whatever we do please give the financial and economy sectors our

full =20

>support to keep the ship that we are all onboard afloat=2E

>That's my contribution otherwise let's keep peace alive=2E

>Habib Diab -Ghanim

>

HABIB,

I THINK IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW.THEY HAVE

BEEN IN POWER FOR A GOOD THREE YEARS.REMEMBER THE LEGAL TERM THAT A

GOVERNMENT SERVES BEFORE AN ELECTION IS FIVE YEARS.THIS IS WHEN THE

CONSTITUTION IS OPERATING IN A NORMAL GOVERNMENT.IN THE CASE OF THE

AFPRC/APRC,THE CONSTITUTION WAS SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE

COUP,INFACT THAT WAS EFFECTED BY THE FIRST DECREE THAT WAS PROMULGATED.



WHAT I AM TRYING TO PUT ACROSS IS IT WOULD NOT BE WRONG TO EQUATE OR

COMPARE A GOVERNMENT THAT HAS BEEN IN POWER FOR THREE YEARS WITH 'A FREE

WILL' TO A FIVE YEAR OLD GOVERNMENT RUN UNDER LAWS RESTRICTING CERTAIN

ACTIONS.IT ALL COMES TO THE SAME THING.THE AFPRC HAD ABSOLUTE POWERS,OR

EVEN EXTRA POWERS THAT AN ELECTED GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT HAVE.



BESIDES,IT IS IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW SO THAT IT WOULD NOT

BE TOO LATE BEFORE THEY REALISE THEIR MISTAKES.IT JUST AS IMPORTANT AS

IN A SCHOOL.PROGRESS REPORTS ARE SENT TO PARENTS AT THE END OF TERM

IDENTIFYING THE SUBJECTS WHICH THE STUDENTS HAVE PROBLEMS WITH.IT IS A

GOOD WAY OF ENHANCING EFFICACY.



I HOWEVER AGREE WITH YOU THAT A LOT HAS TO BE DONE ON THE BUSINESS

SECTOR AS WELL.IT IS PICKING UP BUT AT A RATHER SLOW PACE.AS YOU SAID IT

IS IMPORTANT TO RESTORE THAT CREDIBILITY AND CONFIDENCE THAT INVESTORS

HAD AND IS NOW LACKING.ONE WAY OF DOING THAT IS BY ENSURING STABILITY.

THANKS,EBRIMA.



> -----Original Message-----

>From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa

>Sent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 12:30 PM

>To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

>Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

>

> << File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

=

> =20

> --

>Mr=2EDrammeh!

> What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the good

work=2E

>

> Regards Basss!

>

> ----------

>From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]

>Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY

>

>HELLO LIST MEMBERS,

> 22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH

>DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINK

>YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING

>THE JULY 22ND COUP=2E

> =20

>

>IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR

>DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS

>HAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE

>CHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS

NECESSARY=2EPROBABLY

>WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE

>REQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE

FOR

>THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2E

>

>WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A

>PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER

TODAY

>IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE

>DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD

HAVE

>GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2E

>

>COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL

>DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL

SERVICE=2EWHEREAS

>IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN

>POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET

LOW

>GRADES=2E

>

>WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE

>THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES

AS

>A PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD

OBSESSED

>WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE

>SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL

>ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE

>MEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE

QUICK

>RETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2E

>

>I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS

>COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STAND

BY

>WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL

>ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD

ANOTHER

>22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS

ATLEAST

>FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG

>ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2E

>

>LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I

>AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SURE

>EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2E

>LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!

> EBRIMA DRAMEH

> THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM

> ENGLAND=2E

>

>

>______________________________________________________

>Get Your Private, Free Email at

>

>

>

>

>**************************************

>National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

>1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

>Suite 550 East Tower

>Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

>Voice: (202) 289-5920

>Fax: (202) 289-5938

>**************************************

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 18:00:52 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC985B.899DD740"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC985B.899DD740

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Andrea!

As always, we are very appreciative of your resourcefulness.Thanks a =

ton, and keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From: Andrea Klumpp[SMTP:

Sent: 19/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 02:24 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis



<BASE HREF=3D"file:///Z|/klumpp/private/debt.htm">



<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">

<HTML>

<HEAD>

<TITLE></TITLE>

<META NAME=3D"Author" CONTENT=3D"">

<META NAME=3D"GENERATOR" CONTENT=3D"Mozilla/3.0Gold (WinNT; I) =

[Netscape]">

</HEAD>

<BODY>



<H1>Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis </H1>



<H2>D7742,772 Spent on President's Trip To OAU Summit </H2>



<P>FOROYAA No. 25/97, 3 July, 1997 </P>



<P>In a question raised by Sidia Jatta, the following answers were given

on the total debt of the coutry, the sum collected by AMRC and the sum

spent on the President's trip to the OAU Summit. </P>



<P>"? The Total external debt of The Gambia as at end of May, 1997

stands at US$ 347.18 Million equivalent to D3.472 billion in current =

terms.

Of this amount D2.794 billion is owed to multilateral funding =

institutions

such as the World Bank, African Development Bank Group, European =

Investment

Bank, the OPEC Fund, IFAD, BADEA, Islamic Development Bank and the =

ECOWAS

Fund. The balance of D678.00 million is owed to bilateral funding =

institutions

and countries such as Saudi Fund, Kuwait, Caisse Francaise de =

Development,

Austria, Peoples Republic of China and Libya. On average, the annual =

Dept

Services payment is D157.373 million of which D45.59 million represents

interest payment. The Honourable member may wish to note further that =

Government

is current in all its external obligations including obligations of the

rescheduled debts to the Paris Club." </P>



<P>Honourable Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli asked: Could the Secretary of

State for Finance and Economic Affairs inform the National Assembly how

much of the outstanding loans of the former Gambia Commercial and =

Development

Bank have been collected to date and what is being done with the =

properties

seized? </P>



<P>ANSWER: "? As at date, the total amount of collections stand at

D70.0 million in cash and properties transferred to government in an =

aggregate

value of D58.0 million. This represents 39% of the total original =

Portfolio.

There however remain some more properties which are still up for sale =

and

these are occasionally publicly advertised to sensitise potential =

buyers."

</P>



<P>Mr. Sidia Jatta also asked: "Could the Secretary of State for =

Finance

and Economic Affairs indicate to the National Assembly how much has been

spent on the President's trip to Zimbabwe to attend the OAU Summit? </P>



<P>The Secretary of State for Finance in reply said: "? for the =

information

of this Honourable Assembly, The total amount spent including the cost

of the special flight which was much cheaper than acquiring tickets from

airline agents, allowances to the entourage, was an all inclusive sum of

D742.772.00.</P>



<P>(typing errors are all mine! Regards, Andrea)</P>



</BODY>

</HTML>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 08:21:09 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain







>From

>Received: from host (

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id AAA13526; Thu, 24 Jul 1997 00:00:59 -0700

>Received: from mx2.u.washington.edu (mx2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.32.7])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id MAA42812 for <

12:04:14 -0700

>Received: from emout08.mail.aol.com (emout08.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.23])

> by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with

ESMTP

> id MAA25114 for <

12:04:09 -0700

>Received: (from root@localhost)

> by emout08.mail.aol.com (8.7.6/8.7.3/AOL-2.0.0)

> id PAA08125 for

> Wed, 23 Jul 1997 15:03:38 -0400 (EDT)

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 15:03:38 -0400 (EDT)

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From:

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>Ebrima:

> I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health

and

>education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I

revisited The

>Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before

the

>coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about

international

>relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is

going on

>in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting

with

>many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US,

Mr.

>Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.

> I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The

>Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches

has sped

>up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining

controls. This

>could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry.

So I

>hope conservation awareness is something the new government can get

around to

>very soon,













> I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a

>government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others

the

>idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the

power.

> There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day,

reportedly by

>last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many

years of

>stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less

>corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have

is that

>The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which

are

>wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting

>between factions.

> On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving

people

>as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence.

I also

>hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and

meet

>the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and

>refrain from countercoups.

> What do you think?

> PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!

> Liz Stewart Fatti

>

>

>

>



THE EROSION ASPECT IS INDEED VERY TRUE.IT IS A CAUSE FOR CONCERN.I WAS

IN THE GAMBIA A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO AND I HAVE SEEN THE EROSION.IT IS

LESS THAN 30 METRES FROM THE BANJUL-SERREKUNDA HIGHWAY.EFFORTS ARE BEING

MADE I UNDERSTAND BY THE DEPARTMENT OF TECHNICAL SERVICES UNDER THE

MINISTRY OF WORKS TO ERECT SAND BAGS.WHAT IS NEEDED HOWEVER IS MORE THAN

THAT AND I HAVE BEEN TOLD THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS WAITING FOR FUNDING

FROM THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK TO BE APPROVED.INTERNATIONAL EXPERTS

AND MATERIAL WILL THEN BE IMPORTED.WELL TIME IS RUNNING OUT!

THANKS,EBRIMA.







______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 08:36:14 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain







>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id BAA27168; Thu, 24 Jul 1997 01:53:20 -0700

>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu

[140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id BAA32242 for <

01:53:14 -0700

>Received: from alf.uib.no (

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) with

SMTP

> id BAA12272 for <

01:53:12 -0700

>Received: from alf (actually pc-75-132.mef.uib.no) by alf.uib.no with

SMTP (PP);

> Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:53:08 +0200

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:52:13 +0100

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: Abdou Gibba <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

>Mime-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

>X-Sender:

>X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.2 (32)

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>EBRIMA!! A VERY FAIR AND OBJECTIVE ANALYSIS.

>

>As you have said almost what I have in mind, here is a little of my

>contribution:

>

>I personally would add FOREIGN POLICY to the list of areas to be

commended

>on because if we check the countries we are in good terms with against

>others, the former will dominate. "Accept me for what I am and then we

will

>be friends. Otherwise you can go on with your business and I go on with

mine

>- there are many other friends to be made out there".

>

>On another note, I would add the state of our postal services to the

low

>grade list. I have once stated my dissatisfaction on this area and

always

>eager to hear some good news on it. One more thing that has always been

my

>concern is DRINKING AND DRIVING. How many of us do it???? Hope the

>authorities will find means of controlling this. It's a means of

ensuring

>safer traffic. Has anyone got any statistics (if any) on the road

accidents

>caused by this??

>

>Yes! LONG LIVE PEACE IN GAMBIA

>

>Regards,

>Abdou Oujimai

>





SOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT THE POSTAL SERVICES ABDOU.BUILDING HAS COMMENCED ON

A NEW POST OFFICE FOR BAKAU. ALSO FROM WHAT I HAVE BEEN TOLD THERE IS AN

OFFICER FROM THE NIA(NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AUTHORITY) POSTED AT THE POST

OFFICES IN BANJUL AND SERREKUNDA TO ENSURE SECURITY OF DELIVERY.I HAVE

ALSO NOTICED THAT THE POST OFFICE IN BANJUL HAS UNDERGONE SOME

RENOVATION.



ON THE FOREIGN POLICY BIT,THE LINE ADOPTED SEEMS TO BE TOO HARSH IN

DIPLOMACY WHICH IS THE CORE OF FOREIGN POLICY.FORIGN POLICY IN WHAT IS

KNOWN TODAY AS THE 'WESTERN WORLD' DOES NOT OPERATE IN THAT MANNER.THOSE

COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN THAT STANCE HAVE SEEN IT BACK FIRE IN THE FORM

OF AID WITHDRAWAL ETC.A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA CANNOT TAKE

SUCH A STANCE.PROBABLY THE UNITED STATES CAN.



THANKS,EBRIMA.

>





______________________________________________________

Get Your Private, Free Email at



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 02:21:55 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Andrea,



Thanks for providing this very vital information. Please keep it up!



Lamin



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:39:57 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: from health to nation building

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE







On Thu, 24 Jul 1997, =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D wrote:

>=20

> I have no ideas of what a decent salary in The Gambia should be like.

> Compared to the living-costs, the educational standard, the

> responsabilities, what should the salary for different groups be like?

> Have any of you an idea ?

> -an educated/qualified school-teacher

> (primary-secondary-highschool-college, GTTI etc)

> -a headmaster of a school ?

> -a health-worker/postal-worker/wharf-worker/bus-driver/secretary-typist

> in a public office or ministry ?

> -a qualified doctor/surgeon ?

>=20

> And what should bepublic and what private sectors ?=20

> Should farming, fishing be private or cooporative or public ?

> Should drainage-building be on private hands contracted under GAMWORKS

> or totally public ?

> If the people in Kerewan (outside Lamin) want a school, should they

> build it themselves, maybe based on foreign aid from a private person or

> NGO=B4s , or should it be the local authorities or the states decision an=

d

> responsibility? Could a governing body reject the people to build the

> school, if they have the money ?

> Who should be responsible for electricity, watersupply, drainage,

> vaccination-programmes are carried out ? The local authorities, the

> State (Ministry), the local community and people themselves ?

> Many questions, who can give me some answers ?

>=20

> After reading "Vision 2020" I think all the right visions are on the

> paper, but I will only repeat, that to me it=B4s now a question on WILL

> and PRIORITIES and good action-planning to get a step further.=20

> Asbj=F8rn Nordam

>=20

`=09Actually these are very interesting and important questions and I=20

would really appreciate it if people have suggestions to make.=20

Here's a provokative thought: maybe, if some of these questions are=20

answered and we have more of an idea=20

of what it is that people want inorder to go back home, maybe we can look=

=20

into how these can be implemented for a more suitable environment. I=20

don't know how but it gives one a place to start from. The most common=20

complaint from people that have tried to work at worked and left say that=

=20

it was frustrating. I guess the question is how and why was it=20

frustrating and what do you think can be done to improve things???

Any thoughts would be really appreciated.

=09=09=09=09=09Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:24:20 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



This email was to be sent on Tuesday July, 22nd, but for some unknown reasons

it would not go. Sorry for the late news.



This another News from The Gambia. Today is July 22nd, Liberation Day, and it

is a public holiday in The Gambia. I am just coming from the celebration,

which took place at the Arch 22ND Grounds, in Banjul.

The News is as follows:



July 22nd, Liberation Day



Today marks the Third (3rd) Anniversary Celebration of the July 22nd military

take-over in The Gambia. The entire week is marked with events to celebrate

July 22nd. As part of the celebrations, there is a zonal-football tournament

that started last week and today is the finals at the Independence Stadium

between Banjul and Bakau.



On Thursday July 17th, 1997, The Gambia Navy which was established by Gambia

Navy Degree no. 88, 1996, was inaugurated by His Excellency the President,

Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh. The Navy Headquarters is in Banjul near the ferry

terminal at Liberation Avenue. The Navy is a semi-autonomous unit within the

Armed Forces of The Gambia to be solely responsible for the protection of our

territorial waters.



On Thursday July 24th, 1997, will be the official inauguration of the New

Airport Terminal Building at Banjul International Airport. Those of you

abroad will be welcomed in the new terminal building the next time you fly in

to The Gambia.





Kartong Army Barracks Attacked



At 2:00 A.M. Monday morning, July 21, 1997, four ex-soldiers attacked the

Army Barracks at Kartong. The attackers are:



1. Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah

2. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jammeh(a.k.a L F Jammeh)

3. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jarju

4. Ex-Sergeant Sheikh Cham (a.k.a Alhaji Joof, or Sir Jacka)



They attacked from Cassamance and during the shoot-out that followed,

Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah was captured and the rest fled back in to Cassamance,

Senegal. All four were among the 11th November 1994 coup plotters who fled

to Senegal through Cassamance.



Five of The Gambia National Army personnel sustained injuries during the

shoot-out and one of them later died at the Royal Victoria Hospital. The

remaining four soldiers who sustained minor injuries are presently undergoing

treatment.



Jawara's Interview

The Point newspaper has started publishing a lengthy interview with the

former President, Sir. Dawda Kairaba Jawara. The first series was published

in the Monday, July 21st issue. I will try and bring you full text, word by

word, of the interview. I was going to bring the first part today, but my

scanner is not working, however, I hope to get it fixed tomorrow.



Peace



TOMBONG SAIDY



------------------------------



Date: 24 Jul 1997 18:25:50 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: GHANA: No Jobs, Few Health Facilities and Poor Schools

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 16-Jul-97 ***



Title: GHANA: No Jobs, Few Health Facilities and Poor Schools



By Asare Kofi



ACCRA, Jul 16 (IPS) -- Rising unemployment, falling standards of

education and limited access to health facilities are among the

key factors that threaten human development in Ghana, says the

country's first report on national human development.



The Ghana National Human Development Report, launched here

recently, analyses the country's progress in the areas of

education, poverty, health, livelihoods and income, and good

governance.



It was produced by local researchers led by Akilagkpa Sawyerr,

a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, who is now

Director of Research for the Association of African Universities,

which is based here.



According to the report, many economically active Ghanaians who

are capable of working have neither regular nor steady employment.

This situation is ''explosive'', the report says, because

unemployment is higher and increasing faster among the youth (15-

24), than among other age groups.



''This is more pronounced in the urban areas and affects males

more than females'', who easily move into self-employment,'' the

report adds. ''Thus, all the preponderance of evidence points to a

wasteful and potentially disruptive situation of high unemployment

among urban, male youth.''



Ghana's unemployment rate is difficult to estimate, the report

says, but it notes that one-fifth of economically-active Ghanaians --

between the ages of 15-56 who constitute 51 percent of the

population -- are without regular or steady employment, which

signals ''high unemployment or underemployment''.



''The central objective of development should be sustained

improvements in the material, social and cultural conditions of

life for all... whatever their station in life; whatever their

region or district,'' Sawyerr says.



Although Ghana has been hailed as an economic reform success

story by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund,

Sawyerr says that growth without changes in the structure of the

country's economy would bring little change.



Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by an annual of 3.2

percent in 1980-91, but reached an average of nearly five percent

towards the end of that period. Provisional government estimates

indicate that GDP grew by 4.5 percent in 1995.



''Even if Ghana's GDP grows at the projected annual rate of

eight percent, human development gains in Ghana will be less than

spectacular, if the present pattern and quality of economic

growth: stagnant agriculture, import-driven expansion in

wholesale/retail trade...etc. persists,'' Sawyerr says.



The report also paints a grim picture of declining

accessibility to health services, especially by the lower income

earners, mainly in the rural areas.



''The simple reality is that health services coverage in Ghana

is very low,'' it says. Quoting part of the existing data and

previous surveys it analysed, the report says that about 35-40

percent of Ghanaians had no access to modern health services in

1994, ''because such services were not available where they

lived.''



The report also points out that the distribution of health

facilities is skewed in favour of city dwellers. Between 1985-88,

more than 90 percent of the urban population was reached by the

formal health care delivery system, whereas only 45 percent of

rural dwellers had access to health services. More than half of

the rural people, who constitute two-thirds of Ghana's population

of 12.3 million, live more than one hour away from the nearest

health centre.



Government spending on health and education has declined, and

according to the report, a large part of the money spent goes to

pay the salaries of those working in the two sectors.



The share of personal emoluments as a part of recurrent

expenditure in the health sector rose from 44 percent in 1987 to

64.5 percent in 1995, the human development report says.



Salaries took 91 percent of the Ministry of Education's

recurrent expenditure in 1993, it adds. ''This bias of the entire

recurrent budget towards salary payments gives cause for concern

since it implies that maintenance of the infrastructure and supply

of instructional materials may not be at the desired levels,''

says the report.



Most schools lack libraries and science labs, and in some

schools, the students provide their own furniture, according to

the report.



This imbalance is already having noticeable effects on the

educational system, where serious concern has been expressed over

falling standards. ''In the rural areas especially, it is not

uncommon to find junior secondary school graduates unable to spell

their own names,'' the report says. (end/ips/ak/pm97)





Origin: Harare/GHANA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: 24 Jul 1997 18:19:28 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks to Limit

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 18-Jul-97 ***



Title: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks to Limit Terms for Senior Officials



By Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 18 (IPS) - The United Nations, attempting to

curb the powers of its sprawling bureaucracy, wants to limit the

terms on high-ranking jobs and force senior U.N. officials to

reveal their financial assets to the world body.



A U.N. Working Group - consisting of all 185 member states -

has unanimously agreed that executive heads of U.N. Funds and

Programmes should be subject terms of office for four years,

renewable only once.



''U.N. jobs will no longer be for life,'' a member of the

Working Group told IPS Friday. ''Only true love - and AIDS - is

forever,'' he quipped and quoted Lord Acton's famous axiom that

'power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.'



The source, who did not wish to be identified, said ''We know of

U.N. agency heads who clung to their jobs for 20 to 25 years and

prevented young blood entering the system.''



After the 185-member General Assembly approves the

recommendations, possibly before the end of this year, no U.N.

executive head will be able to hold office for more than eight

years.



Secretary-General Kofi Annan has been asked to ensure that all

senior appointments within his authority also conform to

''principles of equitable geographical distribution and gender

balance.''



The U.N. bodies subject to term limits include the U.N.

Development Programme (UNDP), the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF),

the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Food Programme

(WFP). They will also apply to senior management posts in the U.N.

Secretariat.



Currently, the heads of U.N. Funds and Programmes have no limits

on the number of extensions or the number of years they serve.



UNICEF Executive Directors Maurice Pate (1947-1965) served the

organisation for 18 years, Henry Labouisse (1965-1979) for 14

years and Jim Grant (1980-1995) for 15 years-- all U.S. nationals.



At UNFPA, Rafael Salas (1969-1987) of the Philippines served as

Executive Director for 18 years, while the present incumbent,

Nafis Sadik of Pakistan, has already served 10 years.



At UNDP, Bradford Morse (1976-1986) held the post of

Administrator for 10 years and William Draper (1986-1993) for

seven years. The present Administrator, Gus Speth, who has headed

UNDP since 1993, got a new four year extension last month.



Since the Working Group has no authority over U.N. Specialised

Agencies-- such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO),

the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour

Organisation (ILO) - it has asked these agencies ''to consider

uniform terms and term limits for their executive heads.''

Currently, all agencies are governed by their own executive boards

consisting of U.N. member states.



The all-time record for a long serving U.N. agency head is

David Davies of UK (1955-1980) who led the World Meteorological

Organisation (WMO) for 25 years. The second longest term was

served by Arpad Bogsch of the United States (1973 to present) who

heads the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in

Geneva.



Other record holders include Sigvard Eklund of Sweden (1961-

1981) who headed the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy

Agency (IAEA) for 20 years and the current head, Hans Blix, also

of Sweden, who has been holding the job since 1981 and is expected

to complete 16 years at retirement later this year. Edouard Souma

of Lebanon (1976-1993), another longstanding U.N. exeuctive head,

led FAO for –7 years.



A widely-circulated 1996 report on U.N. reform, jointly

sponsored the Ford Foundation of the U.S. and the Uppsala

Foundation of Sweden, recommended a standard policy of non-

renewable terms of office, and a single seven-year term for all

executive heads in the U.N. system.



''Clearly, the scope for abuse will be drastically reduced by

the single action of instituting non-renewable terms of office

throughout the system,'' the study said.



''The issue of renewability of the terms of office for

executive posts runs like a thread through all other aspects of

the leadership question. Its pervasive influence is both obvious

and largely ignored,'' the study noted. ''To the list of arguments

in favour of a single term may be added the dangers of deliberate

actions by an incumbent to ensure re-election, using the powers

and resources of office.''



These have occurred from time to time throughout the history of

U.N. system leadership and the study said the largest volume of

such stories came from FAO.



The Working Group's recommendation for financial disclosures by

senior managers comes at a time when the cash-starved organisation

has encountered several high profile cases of fraud, outright

robbery and mismanagement in the U.N. system.



Last year, the Secretariat began investigating a Geneva-based

U.N. staffer accused of defrauding the Organisation to the tune of

nearly half a million dollars. The alleged fraud took place at the

U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).



Karl Paschke, Under-Secretary-General for the Office of

Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), described the embezzlement as

''the most significant single case of fraud'' in the U.N. system.

The fraud took place over a five-year period beginning 1991. Since

the creation of the OIOS in 1984, the United Nations has been

vigorously cracking down on mismanagement, waste and fraud.



In May 1995, the United Nations secured a bench warrant from

the New York State Supreme Court for the arrest of a former staff

member who had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of defrauding

the United Nations for more than 28,000 dollars.



Paschke hailed the successful prosecution as ''a clear signal

the United Nations is determined to bring defrauders of its assets

to justice and to secure full restitution of its loss.'' This was

the first occasion a staffer was successfully prosecuted for

misappropriating U.N. funds.



In 1993, the United Nations lost about 3.9 million dollars from

a compound that housed the offices of the U.N. peacekeeping

operations in Somalia. It was the biggest single robber involving

the world body. Although Scotland Yard was called in to

investigate the loss, the United Nations thusfar has drawn a

blank. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)



Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 20:28:56 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: MATHEMATICS OR ARITHMETIC

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hei Asbj=F8rn=20



Thanks once for the clarification on the subjet" FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATION

BUILDING"



In relation to the information from Andrea Klump it is very imformative but

id o have some problems with my mathematics. May be i can only Arithmetic.

If i happen to calculate from the Gambia=B4s population as 1-1.2 million and

the public employs 14,630 and the private sector 371,474. that will amount

to 332,104 employees total. then there is a balnce of aprovimately 600 -

860,000. But the minister did stressed on that the figures were from the

central statistics.



Now my arithmetic lessons: If i happen to minus, school children from

primary, middle and senior secondary, students at the Gambia college, GTTI,

Gambia Hotel School, Shopkeepers (incl. fashion, video, sports etc), babies

and children under school age,beggers, prosoners, sellers at the market(from

butchers to stall owners) students at ilamic school, farmers, elderly menn

and women, single parents,campama psychiatry,venture, fishermenn or maybe

members of parliament. What would the turnover or deficit be.



To calculate the private sector ido need asseement but the public will may

be easy. Fourteen ministries with their with their staffs pluss the some the

following division som minitries and parastatal, State house, central bank,

film production unit, GPA(Gambia Ports Authority) GCAA ( Gambia civil

Aviation Authority) Gamtel, SSHFC (Social Security and Housing Finance

Co-operation) NIPB (National Investment and Promotion Board), The police

force, GNA (Gambia National Army) NIA ( National Intelligence Agency) Prison

Warders. Not to talk abot Education with all the teachers, Reginal and

Principal Education officers with their deputies and staff. Health, medical

and health, Health centres, RVH, Bansang and regional health inspectors asll

these total to an amount of 14,630 state employees. what about drivers and

ambulance drivers, Municipal and area coulcils employees are they public.

Which area is having more employees. If i only thought about the health

sectors with different duties then i need some mathematics instead of my

Arithmetic.



A decent salary should be calculated from basic necessities, shelter food

and medicine and should be regulated by the inflation rate and price rise.

This should be just basic salary. Qualification, responsiblity and needs.

For doctors and lawyers pluss a fee of not going private.



The health and education sectors should be sole under government for

regulations and functions carried by the local authorities (minicipals and

Area Councils) This will contribute to desentralising. The part of education

and health that shoul be under local authorities are primary and middle

school and health centers. RVH, bansang, Gambia college, MDI,GTTI and the

hotel Scholl under central goverment.



Whn an area needs a school should apply to the local authorities who

proceeds the application to the ministry of education to be assess. If not

this will result in what happened during Jawara=B4s era with many TESITO

primary schools and few sjunior secondary and high schools. Weshould be very

much concern with quality and not quantity. when these TESITO schools

started theta was beginning of taking tables and chairs to school and

dustera nd chalks were scarce. Because equiments were not catered for.



Vaccination should be carried out by the local authorities at their

respective health centre under the recomendations and supervision of the

Directorate of Health Services.



Asbj=F8rn these are no anwers to your questions but my opinion, may be it=

will

be of help.





With kind regards







Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Date: 24 Jul 1997 18:28:42 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 15-Jul-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretton Woods, African Experts Say



By Toye Olori



LAGOS, Jul 15 (IPS) -- Part of the blame for Africa's political

and economic woes has often been laid at the door of the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, but

according to experts here, it's time to stop doing that.



While governments have been wont to complain that their

countries have been suffering as a result of unworkable policies

imposed by the Bretton Woods institutions, Nigerian academics and

economists say Africans themselves should take responsibility for

what has been happening on the continent.



They agreed at a workshop held here over the weekend in honour

of late Prof. Claude Ake -- an economist who died last November in

a plane crash -- that the undervelopment of Africa and the

suffering its people have been going through were homegrown.



''Africa has today been relegated to the background,'' said

Prof. Osita Eze, who was the guest lecturer at the workshop. ''...

this comes from the way we do things, the result of which is that

we have not been able to do much in terms of development.''



''One of the basic problems is the fact that we consume what we

don't produce and what we cannot afford,'' added Eze, who also

linked the economic and political problems of Africa to selfish

personal interest, which has resulted in misgovernment and

mismanagement of resources.



''Africans should learn to fend for themselves in a world of

competition,'' he recommended.



Of the 45 countries which the UN Development Programme (UNDP)

lists as having low levels of human development, 32 are in Africa.



The UNDP also noted in its 1997 Human Development Report that

the global expansion of trade and investment had been largely for

the benefit of the more dynamic and powerful countries in the

North and South.



''Unless globalisation is carefully managed, poor countries and

poor people will become increasingly marginalised,'' it warned.

''All countries and all major financial and international agencies

must do more than just cheering on the sidelines about the virtue

of globalisation,'' it added.



Kalu Idika Kalu, former finance minister under Gen. Ibrahim

Babangida -- during whose administration a structural adjustment

programme and a two-tiered exchange-rate system, SFEM, were

introduced in Nigeria -- said it was usually not policies that

were faulty but their implementation by African leaders.



Using Nigeria as an example, he said ''we, not the IMF or the

World Bank, chose not to devalue but to do the SFEM ... We, and

not the IMF or the World Bank, decided to evolve an official

(exchange) rate different from the market rates.



''That led to the explosion in the financial sector. And that

led to the increase in the size of the domestic debts donominated

in foreign currency by our various classes of business,'' Kalu

noted. ''It is not fair to suggest that somebody in Washington or

.... Moscow designed something to kill you. That is not fair. That

is not true.''



Nor can Africa's political problems be blamed on external

forces, according to Prof. Akin Mabogunje, former chair of the

Presidential Advisory Committee in Nigeria. He said one of the

tragedies of Africa was that many people who jump from the

barracks to presidency have no vision at all.



Mabogunje, who is Director of the Development Policy Centre in

Ibadan, said it was not that people from the barracks lacked

vision per se but that they refused to learn.



Nigeria's problems, Mabogunje said, also stemmed to some extent

from an excessive love of riches, which bred corruption, and a

hatred of other people's success. He added that the government

should see it as its job to allow those who could create wealth to

keep growing and block those who steal.



There have been too many errors of governance in Africa, noted

Mabogunje, who stressed that ''going to the basics is going to the

real people who produce''.



''We have not even started thinking about development,'' he

argued.



Professor Bayo Olukoshi of the Nigerian Institute of

International Affairs (NIIA) said there was need to assess the

development process in Africa with an analytical mind. He noted

that statistics showed that African countries have been recording

worse economic performances than before they gained independence.



However, Kalu explained that it was improper to look at the

continent as a block, because some countries have managed better

than Nigeria. ''But the sheer weight of Nigeria, whether within

the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region or

the whole black African region is such that we have pulled down

the average growth in this region because of the poor performance

that we exhibited,'' Kalu said.



''We should have been pulling it just the other way around,''

he said. ''There is no reason why Nigeria should not have

recovered back in 1996, why the naira (national currency) should

not have been one or two to the dollar or even better. But we blew

it.'' (ends/ips/to/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <







------------------------------



Date: 24 Jul 1997 18:27:44 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA: French Honesty Policy Tested In Chad-Cameroon Oil Deal

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 15-Jul-97 ***



Title: AFRICA: French Honesty Policy Tested In Chad-Cameroon Oil Deal



By Angeline Oyog



PARIS, Jul 15 (IPS) - France's stance on a multi-billion dollar

private sector oil exploration project in Chad and Cameroon poses

a early test of new socialist premier Lionel Jospin's promise to

straighten out the country's more dubious links with Africa.



In a campaign echoed by other NGOs in Europe and Africa,

environmental and rights groups in France want the French

government to stop World Bank plans to fund the project, which

they say holds serious political, social and environmental risks.



Paris has a reputation for propping up undemocratic governments

across Francophone Africa and turning a blind eye to semi-criminal

political networks in France and Africa that have robbed billions

from some of the world's poorest peoples. Jospin's election

promises of a fairer deal for Africa now must be met, say NGOs.



''France's response to World Bank funding of the project will

certainly be a test of the future shape of French-African

relations,'' says Helene Ballande of Friends of the Earth (FOE) in

Paris. ''However, despite the statements during the campaign, we

do not see how they will change.''



Since his party won power on June 1, Jospin's new foreign

minister Hubert Vedrine maintains changes are in hand. ''We must

rethink the modalities of French influence, its relationships and

its partnership with Africa,'' he told French TV this month.



Significantly he made it clear that the government and president

Jacques Chirac would work together; Chirac's predecessor Francois

Mitterrand made foreign affairs in general and Africa in

particular his personal domain. Vedrine also said the clandestine

networks run in Africa by the late presidential advisor for

African affairs Jacques Foccart were ''a thing of the past''.



A consortium composed of oil giants Elf, Exxon and Shell plans to

develop the Doba oil fields in southern Chad, at a production rate

estimated at 225,000 barrels of petrol a day. Exporting the oil

would mean the construction of a 1,100 kilometre-pipeline through

Cameroon and other related infrastructure such as pump and storage

stations, floating storage and off-loading facilities.



The project, which is estimated to cost some 3.5 billion dollars,

hinges on funding of the World Bank. The oil companies in the

consortium look to the institution as the centrepiece of its risk

reduction strategy in a politically volatile region of Africa.



The Bank's soft loan window, the International Development

Association (IDA) has been asked to lend some 200 million dollars

to Chad and Cameroon for their participation in the capital of the

oil-exporting companies. According to Ballande, a decision has

been pushed back to next year after a panel rejected the plans for

lack of an environmental impact study.



''Our decision on the loan will be taken on the basis of how the

income from the project will be used for the local people,''

Philippe Benoit, the task manager for the loan told IPS in

Washington earlier this month.



Arriving in Paris last Thursday on a week-long official visit,

Chad's President Idriss Deby affirmed that his country was now

stable. ''Chad has turned the pages of violence and turned its

eyes towards reduction of poverty and reconstruction,'' he added.



For Chad, ranked among the poorest in the world, the project

promises a major stimulus to the economy which depends on cotton

exports for half the national income. For Cameroon, which depends

on oil revenues for half its income, the project could bring

investors to outlying northern oil fields which it badly needs to

supplement its dwindling coastal reserves.



Opponents of the oil exploration project fear it could aggravate

the violations of human rights by the authorities in both

countries. The Doba basin is a centre for Christian and animist

rebel groups that have opposed the Muslim-dominated north for the

past 30 years.



Amnesty's German branch, which has joined the campaign against

the oil exploration project, says that 1996 and 1997 have been

marked by repeated attacks against human rights advocates and

civilians, arbitrary detention, torture, rape and summary

execution.



''It is a case of a real institutionalisation of the practice of

extra-judiciary executions by the security forces of Chad,'' said

Amnesty in a special report on Chad earlier this year.



Miles Shaw, an Exxon spokesman in Houston, told IPS last week

that the human rights situation had improved dramatically in

recent months. ''Everybody has a slightly different view of human

rights but the groups in Doba have signed a recent treaty and

everything is quite calm now.''



The project would also displace people in Cameroon. There has

also been concern about the impact on the country's food

production and the loss of people's long term livelihoods.



''The displacement of villages will create deep imbalances.

People will find themselves in an entirely new place, which will

break up social habits. Farmers will probably be relocated in

isolated areas without school nor dispensaries, and most of all,

without roads to get to the cities. In emergencies, how will they

find help?'' Ballande quotes a member of the Chadian Human Rights

League as saying during a recent meeting in Africa.



Korinna Horta of the U.S. based Environmental Defense Fund says

the route will pass through or close to still largely undisturbed

rainforest areas. Other infrastructure such as roads, construction

camps, housing for workers and pumping stations, also represent a

serious threat to the forests and their resources.



In Paris, Deby said that measures have been taken to make sure

that the risks will be minimised. NGOS are also sceptical about

such assurances as they have been about claims that oil revenues

would be re-invested in poverty-reduction programmes.



''IDA loans are limited for each country,'' says Ballande. ''If

IDA renounced its funding of the project, that would be 200

million dollars which could be used for programmes on health and

education which Chad and Cameroon are in dire need of.''

(END/IPS/AO/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/AFRICA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 21:56:33 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <19970724210005.AAA58632@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of

July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with

the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation

cell.

Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison

guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the

isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of

hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.



A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the

brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the

Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not

been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks

holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him

buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to

have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul

told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a

report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have

a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well

represented in some Danish institutions.



Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on

his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to

hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.



The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that

there was foul play involved.

There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what

happened because it will be the same people who made the first report

who will do the second investigation if there is any.



The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on

Saturday the 26th July.



Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to

stay in Bakau Newtown.



May allah have mercy on his soul.





Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 16:06:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Casamance, too! Again!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.10342.emout19.mail.aol.com.869774781"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.10342.emout19.mail.aol.com.869774781

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



(1)There has also been more trouble in the Casamance province!



(2)The Gambia: Regardless of success or failure in attaining stated

objectives, military or civialinized military regimes are by nature prone to

counter-coup/coup attempts. I assume we all know that Jammeh is standing on

shifting sand.



I will elaborate later. Got to go!



Amadou Scattred Janneh



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.10342.emout19.mail.aol.com.869774781

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="CASA"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



DAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - Armed men, presumed to be rebels, have killed t=

wo civilians in Senegal's southern Casamance province during a raid on a =

paramilitary gendarmerie post, an official in the area said Friday. =



=0D

The raid, Thursday night, coincided with a visit to the region by a Europ=

e-based delegation of the external wing of the separatist Movement of Dem=

ocratic Forces of Casamance. =



=0D

The delegation has been in the province since last week for talks with th=

e movement's internal wing with the blessing of the government. =



=0D

The official said the attackers, who numbered about 15 and arrived in two=

vehicles, appeared to want to seize arms from the gendarmerie at Dioulou=

lou, 50 miles east of the provincial capital Ziguinchor. =



=0D

Gendarmes drove off the attackers who fled in the direction of the border=

with Gambia, the official added. =



=0D

Rebels from the movement broke a year-long truce in March, killing two so=

ldiers. =



=0D

The revolt, which dates back to 1982, has killed hundreds of people in th=

e farming and tourist province. =



REUTER =



=0D

17:22 07-18-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.10342.emout19.mail.aol.com.869774781--





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:34:53 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Test

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Everybody,



This is a test. It was just brought to my attention and Abdou's that our

server might be down. So, I am sending this message to verify that fact.



Thanks

Tony







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 02:03:08 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Coups in Black Africa are indeed impossible to regulate. But can anyone

tell me why our so-called peaceful Gambia needs an army, and a whole range

militarised institutions? Who are they defending us against?

Very serious issues have been raised and I shall add my voice to the

crowds', soon.....

Sidibeh



----------

Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Ämne: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

Datum: den 24 juli 1997 16:04



Coups in black Africa are very difficult to write rules for.When Fafa

Jawara was there,what better way to put a stop to three decades of rot and

inertia! But now that the government that is there,even though performing

well, is there as a result of a coup,how could we Re-Educate those badly

educated boys in the barracks that the lives and futures of one million

Gambians are not playthings that can be jeopardized at the end of every

summer?That to me is the QUESTION!





Regards Bassss!

----------

From:

Sent: 18/ÑÈíÚ ÇáÇæá/1418 06:03 ã

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY



Ebrima:

I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health and

education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisited

The

Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before the

coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about international

relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going on

in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting with

many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, Mr.

Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.

I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The

Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches has

sped

up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls.

This

could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. So

I

hope conservation awareness is something the new government can get around

to

very soon,

I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a

government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others the

idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the power.

There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, reportedly

by

last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many years

of

stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less

corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have is

that

The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which are

wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting

between factions.

On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving

people

as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. I

also

hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and

meet

the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and

refrain from countercoups.

What do you think?

PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!

Liz Stewart Fatti













----------





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 02:10:17 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Hello Liz Stewart Fatti,

Thank you for the kind response. I shall proceed as you requested. I use

Microsoft Internet Mail to write my message. I hope that information is of

any help?

Cheers,

Sidibeh.



----------

> Från:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Ämne: Re: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble

> Datum: den 24 juli 1997 05:33

>

> Dear Momodou

> I received your mail to Sambujang today but it is intelligible on my

> PowerMAc. I had to download it as a document and when I open it, the

computer

> tells me that it can't be opened as the application program which created

it

> is missing,

> Could you try resending the mesage to the following email address?

> liz@stanne.com

> I will forward it to David immediately if the other computer can read

it.

> By the way, what email program did you use to writeyour message?

> Thanks Liz Stewart Fatty

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 20:30:51 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Mr Saidy,



Thanks for the current news. Your time and effort is really appreciated.

GOB BLESS.



Pa-Mambuna, Lexington



wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> This email was to be sent on Tuesday July, 22nd, but for some unknown reasons

> it would not go. Sorry for the late news.

>

> This another News from The Gambia. Today is July 22nd, Liberation Day, and it

> is a public holiday in The Gambia. I am just coming from the celebration,

> which took place at the Arch 22ND Grounds, in Banjul.

> The News is as follows:

>

> July 22nd, Liberation Day

>

> Today marks the Third (3rd) Anniversary Celebration of the July 22nd military

> take-over in The Gambia. The entire week is marked with events to celebrate

> July 22nd. As part of the celebrations, there is a zonal-football tournament

> that started last week and today is the finals at the Independence Stadium

> between Banjul and Bakau.

>

> On Thursday July 17th, 1997, The Gambia Navy which was established by Gambia

> Navy Degree no. 88, 1996, was inaugurated by His Excellency the President,

> Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh. The Navy Headquarters is in Banjul near the ferry

> terminal at Liberation Avenue. The Navy is a semi-autonomous unit within the

> Armed Forces of The Gambia to be solely responsible for the protection of our

> territorial waters.

>

> On Thursday July 24th, 1997, will be the official inauguration of the New

> Airport Terminal Building at Banjul International Airport. Those of you

> abroad will be welcomed in the new terminal building the next time you fly in

> to The Gambia.

>

> Kartong Army Barracks Attacked

>

> At 2:00 A.M. Monday morning, July 21, 1997, four ex-soldiers attacked the

> Army Barracks at Kartong. The attackers are:

>

> 1. Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah

> 2. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jammeh(a.k.a L F Jammeh)

> 3. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jarju

> 4. Ex-Sergeant Sheikh Cham (a.k.a Alhaji Joof, or Sir Jacka)

>

> They attacked from Cassamance and during the shoot-out that followed,

> Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah was captured and the rest fled back in to Cassamance,

> Senegal. All four were among the 11th November 1994 coup plotters who fled

> to Senegal through Cassamance.

>

> Five of The Gambia National Army personnel sustained injuries during the

> shoot-out and one of them later died at the Royal Victoria Hospital. The

> remaining four soldiers who sustained minor injuries are presently undergoing

> treatment.

>

> Jawara's Interview

> The Point newspaper has started publishing a lengthy interview with the

> former President, Sir. Dawda Kairaba Jawara. The first series was published

> in the Monday, July 21st issue. I will try and bring you full text, word by

> word, of the interview. I was going to bring the first part today, but my

> scanner is not working, however, I hope to get it fixed tomorrow.

>

> Peace

>

> TOMBONG SAIDY



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 20:36:36 -0400

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



My condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong. May Allah,

the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen).



Pa-Mambuna.



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of

> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with

> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation

> cell.

> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison

> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the

> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of

> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.

>

> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the

> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the

> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not

> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks

> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him

> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to

> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul

> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a

> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have

> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well

> represented in some Danish institutions.

>

> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on

> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to

> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.

>

> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that

> there was foul play involved.

> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what

> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report

> who will do the second investigation if there is any.

>

> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on

> Saturday the 26th July.

>

> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to

> stay in Bakau Newtown.

>

> May allah have mercy on his soul.

>

> Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 21:59:42 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDT,

Gibba) writes:



<< Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the

implication of this?

>>



Dear Gambia L,



I am not an economists but i can tell you one thing, the debt of a country

affects it's growth, economic development and the ability to invest in

social development.



momodou j

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

Sender:

Reply-to:

To: GAMBIA-L@,

Mailing List), @

Date: 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDT



Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the

implication of this?



Thanks Andrea!



Abdou Oujimai









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 21:59:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Test

Message-ID: <



test recieved



MJ



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Jul 97 21:52:06 PDT

From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

To:

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <



INNA-LIL LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER...!



May his(Jonkong) soul rest in perfect peace....!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:27:44 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



TOMBONG!



Nice to hear from you agian and thanks for the news. As Bass would say: KEEP

UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE:



Greetings,

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:32:27 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face of

this earth one day.



Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out of the

investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE LESS.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:43:37 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mr. Jagana!



Thanks for the response. You wrote:



>Abdou Gibba writes:

>

><< Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the

> implication of this?

> >>

>

>Dear Gambia L,

>

>I am not an economists but i can tell you one thing, the debt of a country

>affects it's growth, economic development and the ability to invest in

> social development.



This, I know myself. I was however hoping for a detailed analysis of the

suituation. Again, thanks anyhow.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:49:44 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Ebrima!



Thanks for the good news on the postal services. There is more to be done

though and lets hope it will be done sooner.



On your second point I will be repeating myself if I want to respond. Thanks

for the input anyhow.



Regards,

Abdou Oujimai

--------------



You Wrote:



"SOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT THE POSTAL SERVICES ABDOU.BUILDING HAS COMMENCED ON

A NEW POST OFFICE FOR BAKAU. ALSO FROM WHAT I HAVE BEEN TOLD THERE IS AN

OFFICER FROM THE NIA(NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AUTHORITY) POSTED AT THE POST

OFFICES IN BANJUL AND SERREKUNDA TO ENSURE SECURITY OF DELIVERY.I HAVE

ALSO NOTICED THAT THE POST OFFICE IN BANJUL HAS UNDERGONE SOME

RENOVATION.



ON THE FOREIGN POLICY BIT,THE LINE ADOPTED SEEMS TO BE TOO HARSH IN

DIPLOMACY WHICH IS THE CORE OF FOREIGN POLICY.FORIGN POLICY IN WHAT IS

KNOWN TODAY AS THE 'WESTERN WORLD' DOES NOT OPERATE IN THAT MANNER.THOSE

COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN THAT STANCE HAVE SEEN IT BACK FIRE IN THE FORM

OF AID WITHDRAWAL ETC.A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA CANNOT TAKE

SUCH A STANCE.PROBABLY THE UNITED STATES CAN".





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 09:44:49 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 08:32 25/07/97 +0100, I wrote:

>MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face of

>this earth one day.

>

>Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out of the

>investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE LESS.



May be our government cares or should care and do something. For instance,

demand a thorough investigation and an adequate explanation. This is not the

first time a Gambian have to undergo such pain in a Danish jail. The last

case I know of is Babanding Fatty's in (1992 ??) (shown on Norwegian TV) who

was tortured while in police custody. His only "crime" was visiting Denmark

without any knowledge of any language the immigration authorities could

understand. He was later traumatized at the sight of a white man even when

he was returned home.



Thanks for being patient.



Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 10:02:29 +0200

From: Badara Joof <

To:

Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



You are right Abdou, they care less. And the suggestion you came with

was fair that our Government should do something (to get correct

explanation from The Danish authorities in this case).



But still I think we Gambians (living abroad) should do something with

such cases.

This people know how prisoners are treated in Africa and they want to

use the same methods with Africans that are detained in Europe

especially Scandinavia.

Many Gambian prisoners have been tortured in Norwegian prison, which is

not allowed at all.

So, let us not just give the whole responsibility to our Government, we

Gambians or Africans living abroad should not allow just thing, we can

take such matters up to the highest level. If not they will continue

with it.

And who knows whose turn it's going to be next.



Thanks Joof.

Sorry for my bad English.



> -----Original Message-----

> From: Abdou Gibba [SMTP:

> Sent: 25. juli 1997 10:45

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

>

> At 08:32 25/07/97 +0100, I wrote:

> >MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face

> of

> >this earth one day.

> >

> >Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out

> of the

> >investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY

> CARE LESS.

>

> May be our government cares or should care and do something. For

> instance,

> demand a thorough investigation and an adequate explanation. This is

> not the

> first time a Gambian have to undergo such pain in a Danish jail. The

> last

> case I know of is Babanding Fatty's in (1992 ??) (shown on Norwegian

> TV) who

> was tortured while in police custody. His only "crime" was visiting

> Denmark

> without any knowledge of any language the immigration authorities

> could

> understand. He was later traumatized at the sight of a white man even

> when

> he was returned home.

>

> Thanks for being patient.

>

> Abdou Oujimai



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 10:46:44 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <19970725095020.AAA15294@LOCALNAME>



On 25 Jul 97 at 9:44, Abdou Gibba wrote:



> May be our government cares or should care and do something. For

> instance, demand a thorough investigation and an adequate

> explanation. This is not the first time a Gambian have to undergo

> such pain in a Danish jail. The last case I know of is Babanding

> Fatty's in (1992 ??) (shown on Norwegian TV) who was tortured while

> in police custody. His only "crime" was visiting Denmark without any

> knowledge of any language the immigration authorities could

> understand. He was later traumatized at the sight of a white man

> even when he was returned home.

>

Abdou,

Babanding Fatty was lucky to have a free lawyer who brought the

whole case to light or else he would have been deported without

anyone knowing that he had been tortured here. The prison guards and

the police had tied both his legs and hands and covered his face

with a pillow whilst he was being beaten so that he will not

recognize them.

They were even about to put him in a plane for deportation when the

lawyer arrived at the airport with a permission that he the lawyer

was going to be responsible for his stay here for some time.



The case ended with Babanding Fatty receiving a compensation of about

80.000Dkr. (about D130.000) instead of the 1.5 million Dkr. that was

demanded. The authorities paid for him to come back from The

Gambia and gave evidence in the court.





Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:39:56 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

Message-ID: <



Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 25/07/97 3:37

Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Momodou,



Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one

rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to

hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must

continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.



Lamin.

---------------------------END----------------------------------------------







--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:39:37 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Badara you wrote:



>You are right Abdou, they care less. And the suggestion you came with

>was fair that our Government should do something (to get correct

>explanation from The Danish authorities in this case)....



.....let us not just give the whole responsibility to our Government, we

>Gambians or Africans living abroad should not allow just thing, we can

>take such matters up to the highest level. If not they will continue

>with it...



I agree with you, absolutely. It is our collective responsibility. Lets

commend or thank Momodou and the Gambian Org. Chairman for their initiatives

in this particular case.



>Sorry for my bad English.



No need to apologize on this. Even with our own mother tongues, we (our

generation) are no longer "fluent" as it is a mix with english and french.



Momodou! Thanks for that piece of info. I have always been wondering what

came out of that case. Thank God, at least some degree of justice is been

served here.



PS! I have a copy of that video (Babanding Fatty's Nightmare). If anyone is

interested, get in touch. Am sure we can work out something.



HAVE A NICE WEEKEND Y'ALL



Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 12:11:04 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Death of a gambian in a danish prison

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



As some of you allready said it=B4s not first time a gambian (or an

african - there were some egyptian, a tanzanian a few years back) has

been tortured in danish police custody. Immediately I came to office =

and

saw the message from Momodou Camara I called him for further

information, if it has been on any news, and now I have asked for

juridical advice on this. I=B4m waiting for an answer. Till now I only

have information from Momodou, but it seems to me, that there has been

some "strange reactions and actions" from the prison-personnel on the

incident. I=B4m not specialist on this and can not from the information

given say that there has an unnormal action/procedure taken place. The

problem now is, that the answers to how he died will blow in the wind,

because of no post-mortem examinations has taken place, and the family

can not wait any longer for the funeral.=20

I expres my hope and pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:24:40 -0700

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



This is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute" <

(nari@commit.gm)







Greetings to all of you!



I am a Documentalist taking care of two research libraries (Brikama & Sapu)

to help our researchers have easy access to scientific and technical

information.



As we have just come on line, I have decided to join the list with a view

to sharing your news, views and experiences.



Regards.



Falankoi M.S.Janneh

E-mail:



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:26:35 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707231317.A7145-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Wed, 23 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:> Ancha,> We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such an> important issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,> disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.> Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. What> is more important is to try and find a cure for this> unnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour such> unfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can be> interpreted as consent.> Regards,> MomodouHello Momodou,I'm a little lost because you saidthat we shouldn't be defensive and then you say that silence can beinterpreted as consent. Are you speaking on the same subject or differentones?? eg Are you saying that in the matter about AIDS, we should try andfind a cure and not be on the defensive about it's origins etc BUT thatsilence isn't always the way to go?????Ancha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:34:06 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attackMessage-ID: < 33D6408D.9B4E8082@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThree rebels held for Gambia attackCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.BANJUL, July 23 (Reuter) - Gambian soldiers have captured three outof four rebels who clashed with troops on the eve of the thirdanniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power, anarmy statement said on Wednesday.The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in afailed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrol onMonday after seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30miles) west of the capital Banjul.One was wounded and captured at the time of the clash and twoothers were picked up on Tuesday, the army said. Stolen weapons wererecovered.Jammeh came to power in the West African tourist haven andgroundnut producer in a 1994 coup in which junior army officers toppledthe elected government of founding president Sir Dawda Jawara, nowexiled in Britain.Jammeh won election as president in September and his party won acommanding majority in a December parliamentary poll.His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavilydependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya andother Arab nations, as well as Taiwan and Cuba. Jammeh said in a coupanniversary speech on Tuesday that relations with the West had improved.------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:37:20 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Daunting task awaits new Liberian leaderMessage-ID: < 33D64150.5CA1527D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDaunting task awaits new Liberian leaderCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.By John ChiahemenTUBMANBURG, Liberia, July 23 (Reuter) - Tubmanburg has little toshow for a city in the heartland of Liberia's once thriving iron ore anddiamond mining industry.Yet in Saturday's presidential election, its people voted massivelyfor Charles Taylor, the man who started the seven-year civil war thatdevastated Tubmanburg along with the rest of the West African country."We have no electricity, no public toilets only five elementaryschools and no high school," lamented Mayor T. Varney Lewis, a69-year-old retired army general.An hour's drive west of the capital Monrovia, Tubmanburg witnessedsome of the most ferocious fighting in the war launched in 1989 byTaylor and was largely reduced to a rubble of shell-shattered houses.The general hospital, Liberia's second largest medical centrebefore the war, was looted bare by militia fighters in 1995. It nowoffers only outpatient services.Town residents eagerly tell a visitor how they voted on Saturday,and their reasons largely explain Taylor's stunning electoral showing.Latest official results showed Taylor with an unassailable lead of75 percent of votes, against less than 10 for his closest rival, EllenJohnson-Sirleaf. She was not tainted by the war and had been expected todo well."My reason for voting for him first of all is that he brought thewar. He is the only man who can stand up to the other warlords," saidfarmer Johnson Zumo.Zumo said he watched Tubmanburg change hands among raidingguerrilla groups more than 50 times since the ULIMO militia wrested itfrom Taylor's National Patriotic Party in 1992."I lived here throughout the war. When Taylor was in charge hereeverything was alright. I could farm and do whatever I wanted withoutintimidation. So if he's in charge of Liberia everything will bealright," he said.City council worker Zabon Gbanja said more than half Tubmanburg'spre-war population of about 50,000 fled after Taylor lost control.This was no time for a woman to rule Liberia, he said."You put a woman in charge here, it won't take even two monthsbefore she is overthrown. We don't want to be like Sierra Leone wherethey put a guy in charge who knows nothing about the gun," Gbanja said.Junior officers allied with rebels seized power in neighbouringSierra Leone last April, overthrowing president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah whowas elected after a five-year civil war.Mayor Lewis listed his city's development needs that he expectsTaylor to address quickly."The city has not been laid out. What you see here is what theLiberian Mining Company did. So before we rebuild the city we have tohave it laid out properly," he said.Lewis was standing in front of the city hall surrounded by hisofficials forced to abandon their offices because of noisy work torepair the leaking roof."The owner of the building is in Monrovia," said counciladministrative officer------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:39:18 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Famine, Epidemic Threaten S. Leonean PopulationMessage-ID: < 33D641C6.6EE3899F@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFamine, Epidemic Threaten S. Leonean PopulationLAGOS (July 23) XINHUA - Famine and epidemic of alarming proportionshave begun to threaten the Sierra Leonean population due to theisolation imposed by the international community since the May 25 coup.According to reports reaching here today, the blockade of sea portsand airports by the west African peacekeeping force (ECOMOG) has ledto skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs and deteriorating healthconditions.Diseases and epidemic such as cholera and diarrhea mainly broke outin unhygienic conditions.Since the coup that overthrew the elected civilian government led byPresident Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, a good number of medical workers havereportedly fled the country while fresh supplies of medicine dried up.The poor housing called shanties also contributed to the collapse ofthe public health system.Ships carrying food items and other daily necessities bound for thecapital Freetown have turned to neighboring countries due to the tensesituation there, leaving little hope for the empty-shelved shops totake in fresh stocks.International aid agencies have pointed out that the situation inSierra Leone have become desperate because of the political isolation.Sierra Leone's coupists led by Major Johnny Koroma have been undercondemnation worldwide. The United Nations and Organization of AfricanUnity have endorsed the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) to take all means to restore democracy in the troubledcountry.ECOMOG troops have clashed with soldiers loyal to the Koroma regimeand a group of militiamen known as Revolutionary United Front, whichhas been fighting successive governments of the country since 1991.A series of meetings have also been held in Abidjan, capital of Coted'Ivoire, between ECOWAS leaders and the coupists towards resolving thecrisis. A ceasefire was reached last weekend as a fresh breakthrough.The ECOWAS Committee of Four on Sierra Leone, made up of foreignministers of Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire, and the 14-mandelegation of the Koroma government decided to meet again on July 25.As a sign to show ECOWAS' implementation of the ceasefire, ECOMOGtroops last Sunday lifted its blockade on all roads to Freetown.Despite international appeal for an immediate step-down, Koroma'smilitary government has said they need nearly two years to organize anew civilian government which they would finally hand over. EnditemCopyright 1997------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 15:03:38 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 970723150125_-758814935@emout08.mail.aol.com Ebrima:I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health andeducation, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisited TheGambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before thecoup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about internationalrelations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going onin those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting withmany Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, Mr.Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For TheGambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches has spedup tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls. Thiscould seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. So Ihope conservation awareness is something the new government can get around tovery soon,I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of agovernment that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others theidea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the power.There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, reportedly bylast years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many years ofstability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be lesscorrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have is thatThe Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which arewore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fightingbetween factions.On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving peopleas evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. I alsohope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and meetthe needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement andrefrain from countercoups.What do you think?PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 97 19:20:25 PDTFrom: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:Message-ID: < 9707240220.utk4061@RR5.intel.com INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!------------------------------Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 23:33:26 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David GambleMessage-ID: < 970723233325_492814697@emout01.mail.aol.com Dear MomodouI received your mail to Sambujang today but it is intelligible on myPowerMAc. I had to download it as a document and when I open it, the computertells me that it can't be opened as the application program which created itis missing,Could you try resending the mesage to the following email address?I will forward it to David immediately if the other computer can read it.By the way, what email program did you use to writeyour message?Thanks Liz Stewart Fatty------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:08:08 +0200From: "A.Dibba" < adibba@online.no To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:Message-ID: <01BC9819.7D5EF230@NTWK4_0_96-31>MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9819.7D61FF70"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9819.7D61FF70Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitPlease could you explain, what do you mean ?INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:52:13 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970724095213.0072a768@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"EBRIMA!! A VERY FAIR AND OBJECTIVE ANALYSIS.As you have said almost what I have in mind, here is a little of mycontribution:I personally would add FOREIGN POLICY to the list of areas to be commendedon because if we check the countries we are in good terms with againstothers, the former will dominate. "Accept me for what I am and then we willbe friends. Otherwise you can go on with your business and I go on with mine- there are many other friends to be made out there".On another note, I would add the state of our postal services to the lowgrade list. I have once stated my dissatisfaction on this area and alwayseager to hear some good news on it. One more thing that has always been myconcern is DRINKING AND DRIVING. How many of us do it???? Hope theauthorities will find means of controlling this. It's a means of ensuringsafer traffic. Has anyone got any statistics (if any) on the road accidentscaused by this??Yes! LONG LIVE PEACE IN GAMBIARegards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 97 02:45:45 PDTFrom: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:Message-ID: < 9707240945.utk13586@RR5.intel.com Please could you explain, what do you mean ?TO answer your question, this is a verse from the Quran, meaning that, "WE CAMEFROM HIM AND WE ARE ARE GOING BACK TO HIM...." HIM being the Creator ....andthis in regard to the death of Mousa if you don't know already.INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:04:51 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 01BC983B.422D78E0@dibn.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC983B.4236A0A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC983B.4236A0A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableCoups in black Africa are very difficult to write rules for.When Fafa =Jawara was there,what better way to put a stop to three decades of rot =and inertia! But now that the government that is there,even though =performing well, is there as a result of a coup,how could we Re-Educate =those badly educated boys in the barracks that the lives and futures of =one million Gambians are not playthings that can be jeopardized at the =end of every summer?That to me is the QUESTION!Regards Bassss!----------From: EStew68064@aol.com [SMTP: EStew68064@aol.com Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:03 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULYEbrima:I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health =andeducation, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisited =TheGambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before =thecoup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about internationalrelations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going =onin those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting =withmany Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, =Mr.Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.=20I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For TheGambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches has =spedup tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls. =Thiscould seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. =So Ihope conservation awareness is something the new government can get =around tovery soon,I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of agovernment that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others =theidea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the =power.There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, =reportedly bylast years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many =years ofstability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be lesscorrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have is =thatThe Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which =arewore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fightingbetween factions. =20On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving =peopleas evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. I =alsohope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and =meetthe needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement andrefrain from countercoups.=20What do you think?PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:11:02 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Democracy-western governmentMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010A8@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAbdou Gibba,=20sometimes to learn something about yourself, you have to get it from an"outsider", because the "foreigner" put questions on a lots of things,which the dane never questionned. That is one reason I=B4m glad for =yourcomments, that can enlighten us about ourselves. I have noticed yourpoints and I=B4m not far from agree with you.When putting in my comment, I did know it would cause me problems toreally "explain", why the government does not seem to take actionsagainst Combat 18, when it seems, that they do it in the "Bikers-war",because it is really juridical sophistry, even it for me is more amatter of moral, ethics.=20You seem to be very informed on danish news, then you also know thatCombat 18 is under heavy police-control and investigations all time, =butthe police-action on the Bikers is maybe more visible.=20As a danish citizen I want to believe, that our government find theaims, the propaganda, the actions of Combat 18 much reprehensible,illegal, specially because it=B4s actions are against foreigners. Thestrategy on "the bikers" from our authorities is to try to band andclose the biker-clubs. But according to our constitution, we can onlydissolve a club by making a specifik law, that dissolve that specificclub, and only if we can prove, that the aim of the club is to ruin thestate. And that is what our states- prosecutor has been working on formore than a year. Most peoples who know anything on that believe it =willnot be possible for him. He will face the same problem, if he want todissolve Combat 18."since racist/nazi groups targets only foreigners"...." These racistgroups burn asylum homes and foreigners' shops with petrol bombs, killindividuals and threatened to do the worst but all what happens isendless debates on national TVs and at the end of the day, we findourselves at square one"I do hope that you agree with me, that if we have to take direct =actionsagainst someone, we must base it on a law of some kind. So to "kill"Combat 18 in Denmark, we need to have someone accusing them, or =pointingout what and where in danish legislation the specific person has brokenthe law. We can not punish a person, who in his mind is racist, justbecause we think he is. He must do something for which we can judge =him.And I think it=B4s here the danish authorities have problems. A murdermust be catched, a violent criminal must be taken and sentenced, etc.It=B4s not enough, that you can say that a specific crime (f.in.Combat =18is the sender of a bomb, who kills a person) , you must be sure who =madethe bomb, who posted it, etc. Some years back we had a group(Blekingegade-group), who made several big armed rubberies over years =inDenmark, and gave the money to PLO-activities, arms etc. By one of theattacks a policeman were shot. But in court the prosecutor could not by100 % prove, who fired the gun, which killed. And danish law don=B4taccept group-guilt. The same 2 month ago, when it came to judge thefirst killings in the Bikers-war, again the prosecutor tried to get =themsentenced as a group for the killings, but the judge said no. And then =murder will not get his maximal puishment, and even sometimes go free.=20I=B4m sure you will not be satisfied with such a defensive answer, buttell me what action you think the authorities should do ? What will besatisfactory in your opinion ?The finest reactions I have seen in Denmark on the racial issue the =lasttwo years were first the hundreds of persons who assembled outside thenazi Christoffersens house, singing, demonstration with candlelights,saying he was not wanted. And last month the Danish organisation"MS-Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke" made a public campaign against a danishnewspaper "EKSTRABLADET", which for more than a month run a campaign onthe foreign/immigration-issue, which was in our opinion very racialoriented. The newspaper felt that was a harsh reaction from theorganisation and "not fair" (!!) The organisation used the same tacticas the newspaper.=20Sorry that I used the word "paranoid". It was not ment on the aboveissue-context, but on the "hope for a florisant future for Africa". Ithink we all have to be more positive on that future, and thepossiblities for the continent of Africa, and specially for The Gambia.We must try sometimes to see positive signs/signals from individuals,peoples, organisations, companies and even institutes and states fromoutside the African continent. I think we are many who cares, alsoamong our leaders and political fractions. We must try to find eachother, where we stand. What was written about re-writing the =schoolbooksin GB, is only a small step in a better direction, but it takes time tochange attitudes. I remember the text in my history- andgeography-schoolbooks, when it comes to foreign contries cultures,history, not even peoples living far from us but even on other nationsin Europe. Today I know they were very intolerant and prejudiced. But =asa child with reduced knowledge I could only take the teachers words forgranted. It can take generations to overcome that given you by your"mother-milk". I think that etics and moral standards play a role, whenwe talk about care for one another, accepting one another as humans. =Andputting the etic and moral standards into politics, business etc. mustbe demanded.=20An example: Most school-children in Denmark by now see the enviromentalissue as a moral and etic one, when it comes to judge the influence ofour way of living compared to how all people is living on our globe.That overall-responsibility is a step towards a better future for all =ofus, I think. But it is condemned by people who say it is not healthy =forthe children "to carry that great responsibility on their shoulders". =Itmake them scared for the future ! Well maybe also a point- the futurehas the answer, i Hope. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:24:58 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < 33D73B8A.3F04@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1; name="debt.htm"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Disposition: inline; filename="debt.htm"Content-Base: "file:///Z|/klumpp/private/debt.htm" Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis D7742,772 Spent on President=92s Trip To OAU Summit FOROYAA No. 25/97, 3 July, 1997 In a question raised by Sidia Jatta, the following answers were givenon the total debt of the coutry, the sum collected by AMRC and the sumspent on the President=92s trip to the OAU Summit. "=85 The Total external debt of The Gambia as at end of May, 1997=stands at US$ 347.18 Million equivalent to D3.472 billion in current term=s.Of this amount D2.794 billion is owed to multilateral funding institution=such as the World Bank, African Development Bank Group, European Investme=ntBank, the OPEC Fund, IFAD, BADEA, Islamic Development Bank and the ECOWAS=Fund. The balance of D678.00 million is owed to bilateral funding institu=tionsand countries such as Saudi Fund, Kuwait, Caisse Francaise de Development=Austria, Peoples Republic of China and Libya. On average, the annual Dept=Services payment is D157.373 million of which D45.59 million representsinterest payment. The Honourable member may wish to note further that Gov=ernmentis current in all its external obligations including obligations of therescheduled debts to the Paris Club." Honourable Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli asked: Could the Secretary ofState for Finance and Economic Affairs inform the National Assembly howmuch of the outstanding loans of the former Gambia Commercial and Develop=mentBank have been collected to date and what is being done with the properti=esseized? ANSWER: "=85 As at date, the total amount of collections stand at=D70.0 million in cash and properties transferred to government in an aggr=egatevalue of D58.0 million. This represents 39% of the total original Portfol=io.There however remain some more properties which are still up for sale and=these are occasionally publicly advertised to sensitise potential buyers.= Mr. Sidia Jatta also asked: "Could the Secretary of State for Fin=anceand Economic Affairs indicate to the National Assembly how much has beenspent on the President=92s trip to Zimbabwe to attend the OAU Summit? The Secretary of State for Finance in reply said: "=85 for the in=formationof this Honourable Assembly, The total amount spent including the costof the special flight which was much cheaper than acquiring tickets fromairline agents, allowances to the entourage, was an all inclusive sum ofD742.772.00. (typing errors are all mine! Regards, Andrea) ------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:27:27 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630Message-ID: < 33D73C1F.1933@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------3D413E892670"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------3D413E892670Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear All,I thought you might be interested in some figures. Hope you're all ableto read it! Typing Errors are from me! Greetings, Andrea--------------3D413E892670Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1; name="employ.htm"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Disposition: inline; filename="employ.htm"Content-Base: "file:///Z|/klumpp/private/employ.htm" GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630 SAYS SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EMPLOYMENT= WHERE ARE THE COMPANIES TO EMPLOY THE YOUTH? FOROYAA Supplement No. 24/97, 30 June, 1997 The Fourth Meetingof the National Assembly, Part 1 The National Assembly began its fourth meeting this year on 23 June,1997. Some of the key issues that were raised by the members of the Natio=nalAssembly during the sitting are the questions of fertilizer, seeds, elect=ricitygenerating capacity, markets for vegetables, employment, the CooperativeUnion, GGC=92s relation to groundnut and so on and so forth. What is of i=nterestto FOROYAA is the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Employment=92=claim that 317,474 are employed by companies in this country. FOROYAA cal=lson the Secretary of State to revisit his statistics. It was just in 1994that a study was done on private enterprise development. The GreaterBanju=Area is where most of the companies are based. The study reviewed industr=ialfishing, horticulture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, transport,trade and finance. The study indicated that between 1992 and 1994, thenumber of establishments reduced by 10per cent from 1522 in 1992 to 128in 1994 while the total number of employees dropped from 7,155 in 1992to 5,312 in 1994. The studies included Basse and Farafenni. The numberof establishments in Basse were said to have declined from 16 in 1992 to13 in 1994 and employment fell from 147 to 138. In Farafenni, the numberof establishments rose from 9 to 12 from 1992 to 1994 and the number ofemployees rose from 72 to 100. It is therefore amazing that the Secretary=of State came up with a figure of 317,474. Where did it come from? We hop=he is aware that the informal sector is different from the formal sectorwhich is characterised by established or registered companies as establis=hments.FOROYAA will follow the matter up for further clarification. Let the fact=be accepted. Unemployment is terribly on the rise. (followed by 10pages of questions and answers from the MPs to the Sec.=ofStates during the fourth meeting of the NA). Question No. 128, Hon. Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli Constituency: Mr.Speaker, Sir, would the Secretary of State for trade, Industry and Employ=mentinform the National Assembly how many people are employed by governmentand companies in the country, and what the unemployment rate is in TheGambia? Answer: Mr. Speaker Sir, the Government of The Gambia has in itspay roll 14,630 workers. The number of people employed by the private sec=toris estimated to be 317,474. According to the figures from the Central Sta=tistics,the unemployment rate has been estimated at 4% taking into account thelabour force engaged in agriculture. In a supplementary question, Mr. Sid=iaJatta reminded the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Emplomentthat he has said that the unemploment rate in the country is just 4%. Hethen asked him how he can account for this low figure because it seemsto be so low. In response, the Secretary of State said that he has madeit very clear that this figure is given to him by the Statistics Departme=ntand that it is the private sector which should lead in terms of providing=employment. Mr. Jatta further said that he was saying that money is being=paid by the people to the government which should be ploughed back intothe productive sectors of the economy so that people can be employed. Hethen asked the Secretary of State whether he did not think that that iswhat should be done to eradicate the unemploment rate. In response, theSecretary of State said that if Mr. Jatta says that money should be ploug=hedback into the productive sectors, he thinks he has to clarify because alot of money is being pumped into this sector such as the hospitals etc. --------------3D413E892670--------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 12:42:52 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against NorwayMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970724121523.25744A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAncha,I am sorry for the misunderstanding. I thought I was clearenough. You asked whether it would better to ignore those whotaunt Africans for being carriers of the AIDS virus or toreturn fire with fire. If we keep on denying, that will putus on the defensive and we should not be. If we are silent,some might say that it is true we are the carriers of AIDSbecause we are not denying it. It is a sort of Catch 22situation. What I am suggesting is that you can respond inany way, depending on the circumstances. My last two sentencesare connected to the dilemma you say you find yourself in,and not in regard to finding a cure for AIDS. Please feelfree to enquire again, if you still do not get my point.Regards,MomodouOnWed, 23 Jul 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:> On Wed, 23 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:> > Ancha,> >> > We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such an> > important issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,> > disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.> > Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. What> > is more important is to try and find a cure for this> > unnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour such> > unfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can be> > interpreted as consent.> >> > Regards,> > Momodou> Hello Momodou,> I'm a little lost because you said> that we shouldn't be defensive and then you say that silence can be> interpreted as consent. Are you speaking on the same subject or different> ones?? eg Are you saying that in the matter about AIDS, we should try and> find a cure and not be on the defensive about it's origins etc BUT that> silence isn't always the way to go?????> Ancha.------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:51:04 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Democracy-western governmentMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970724125104.00706ff0@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAsbj=F8rn!You wrote:Abdou Gibba,.....>I=B4m sure you will not be satisfied with such a defensive answer, but>tell me what action you think the authorities should do ? What will be>satisfactory in your opinion ?I am sure you are aware of the fact that I am aware of all those actiongroups against racism. These groups are doing tremendously well. In factwithout them, the nazis/racists would have gained what they want a long timeago.My suggestion to the authorities is, of course, for them to take thesegroups seriously as they have taken the bikers seriously. As no racistindividual has not been convicted of a murder, so is the fact for the bikersbut an attempt is being made to ban the bikers, why not the racists??I BET, if the racists manage to kill 1 or 2 politicians sympathetic toforeigners, as they have threatened to do so in Norway, we all will witnessa different response from the authorities.Thanks for all your concern.Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 12:53:32 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970724125113.25744B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEAndrea,Thanks very much for the information.Regards,=20MomodouOn Thu, 24 Jul 1997, Andrea=20Klumpp wrote:> >=20> > > > > > > > >=20> Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis >=20> D7742,772 Spent on President=92s Trip To OAU Summit >=20> FOROYAA No. 25/97, 3 July, 1997 >=20> In a question raised by Sidia Jatta, the following answers were given> on the total debt of the coutry, the sum collected by AMRC and the sum> spent on the President=92s trip to the OAU Summit. >=20> "=85 The Total external debt of The Gambia as at end of May, 1997> stands at US$ 347.18 Million equivalent to D3.472 billion in current term=s.> Of this amount D2.794 billion is owed to multilateral funding institution=> such as the World Bank, African Development Bank Group, European Investme=nt> Bank, the OPEC Fund, IFAD, BADEA, Islamic Development Bank and the ECOWAS> Fund. The balance of D678.00 million is owed to bilateral funding institu=tions> and countries such as Saudi Fund, Kuwait, Caisse Francaise de Development=> Austria, Peoples Republic of China and Libya. On average, the annual Dept> Services payment is D157.373 million of which D45.59 million represents> interest payment. The Honourable member may wish to note further that Gov=ernment> is current in all its external obligations including obligations of the> rescheduled debts to the Paris Club." >=20> Honourable Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli asked: Could the Secretary of> State for Finance and Economic Affairs inform the National Assembly how> much of the outstanding loans of the former Gambia Commercial and Develop=ment> Bank have been collected to date and what is being done with the properti=es> seized? >=20> ANSWER: "=85 As at date, the total amount of collections stand at> D70.0 million in cash and properties transferred to government in an aggr=egate> value of D58.0 million. This represents 39% of the total original Portfol=io.> There however remain some more properties which are still up for sale and> these are occasionally publicly advertised to sensitise potential buyers.=> >=20> Mr. Sidia Jatta also asked: "Could the Secretary of State for Fin=ance> and Economic Affairs indicate to the National Assembly how much has been> spent on the President=92s trip to Zimbabwe to attend the OAU Summit? =20> The Secretary of State for Finance in reply said: "=85 for the in=formation> of this Honourable Assembly, The total amount spent including the cost> of the special flight which was much cheaper than acquiring tickets from> airline agents, allowances to the entourage, was an all inclusive sum of> D742.772.00. >=20> (typing errors are all mine! Regards, Andrea) >=20> > >=20>=20------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:12:59 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970724131259.0070ad38@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us theimplication of this?Thanks Andrea!Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:42:39 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia owes 3472 million DalasisMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010AB@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFirst I=B4ll congratulate the parliament and government and the Gambianpeople if this transparency will continue. Secondly I=B4m not an =expert,but I think it had to be put into a context like: what are the importand export - figures, the total state-budget-balance, the tax-income,the agreements of terms of paying- back, interests etc. To me it lookslike the loans are given on very favourable terms, if theaverage-interest-payment is "only" D45,59 million of the overall depts.It=B4s several times better then the conditions for Denmark. We are =oftentold, that it=B4s the heavy loan-conditions there is the burden of thedevelloping states. And compared to the figures, the Head of States =tourto OAU-summit costs near to 5 times the yearly dept services payment ?!But I would also appreciate comments from our many experts on theGambia-I. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 06:11:52 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: hghanim@nusacc.org Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 199707241311.GAA04480@f64.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jul 23 10:13:47 1997>Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id KAA34160; Wed, 23 Jul 1997 10:05:57 -0700>Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu[140.142.32.6])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id KAA50682 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 23 Jul 199710:05:41 -0700>Received: from relay7.UU.NET (relay7.UU.NET [192.48.96.17])> by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) withESMTP> id KAA15223 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 23 Jul 199710:05:34 -0700>Received: from TFS-GATE by relay7.UU.NET with SMTP> (peer crosschecked as: [206.138.157.34])> id QQczls27930; Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:05:21 -0400 (EDT)>Message-Id: < TFSKFKZN@nusacc.org >Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:57:30 -0500>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: hghanim@nusacc.org >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY>MIME-version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1>Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable>X-To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, >X-Mailer: TFS Gateway /220000000/220040200/220000285/220080161/>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Although it may be too early to grade the new government, one may feel=20>the pulse of the nation through the business community andinternational =20>trade=2E What we need in the Gambia now more than ever is STABILITY=2EFor=20=> =20>the business decision makers to have confidence they need assurancesthat =20=>=20>their investments will not be at high risks especially facing the =20>difficult banking requirements for letters of credit into the Gambia=2E>So whatever we do please give the financial and economy sectors ourfull =20>support to keep the ship that we are all onboard afloat=2E>That's my contribution otherwise let's keep peace alive=2E>Habib Diab -GhanimHABIB,I THINK IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW.THEY HAVEBEEN IN POWER FOR A GOOD THREE YEARS.REMEMBER THE LEGAL TERM THAT AGOVERNMENT SERVES BEFORE AN ELECTION IS FIVE YEARS.THIS IS WHEN THECONSTITUTION IS OPERATING IN A NORMAL GOVERNMENT.IN THE CASE OF THEAFPRC/APRC,THE CONSTITUTION WAS SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY AFTER THECOUP,INFACT THAT WAS EFFECTED BY THE FIRST DECREE THAT WAS PROMULGATED.WHAT I AM TRYING TO PUT ACROSS IS IT WOULD NOT BE WRONG TO EQUATE ORCOMPARE A GOVERNMENT THAT HAS BEEN IN POWER FOR THREE YEARS WITH 'A FREEWILL' TO A FIVE YEAR OLD GOVERNMENT RUN UNDER LAWS RESTRICTING CERTAINACTIONS.IT ALL COMES TO THE SAME THING.THE AFPRC HAD ABSOLUTE POWERS,OREVEN EXTRA POWERS THAT AN ELECTED GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT HAVE.BESIDES,IT IS IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW SO THAT IT WOULD NOTBE TOO LATE BEFORE THEY REALISE THEIR MISTAKES.IT JUST AS IMPORTANT ASIN A SCHOOL.PROGRESS REPORTS ARE SENT TO PARENTS AT THE END OF TERMIDENTIFYING THE SUBJECTS WHICH THE STUDENTS HAVE PROBLEMS WITH.IT IS AGOOD WAY OF ENHANCING EFFICACY.I HOWEVER AGREE WITH YOU THAT A LOT HAS TO BE DONE ON THE BUSINESSSECTOR AS WELL.IT IS PICKING UP BUT AT A RATHER SLOW PACE.AS YOU SAID ITIS IMPORTANT TO RESTORE THAT CREDIBILITY AND CONFIDENCE THAT INVESTORSHAD AND IS NOW LACKING.ONE WAY OF DOING THAT IS BY ENSURING STABILITY.THANKS,EBRIMA.> -----Original Message----->From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa>Sent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 12:30 PM>To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu>Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY> << File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------=> =20> -->Mr=2EDrammeh!> What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the goodwork=2E> Regards Basss!> ---------->From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]>Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY>HELLO LIST MEMBERS,> 22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH>DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINK>YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING>THE JULY 22ND COUP=2E> =20>IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR>DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS>HAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE>CHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WASNECESSARY=2EPROBABLY>WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE>REQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGEFOR>THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2E>WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A>PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWERTODAY>IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE>DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULDHAVE>GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2E>COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL>DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVILSERVICE=2EWHEREAS>IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN>POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GETLOW>GRADES=2E>WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE>THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMESAS>A PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLDOBSESSED>WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE>SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL>ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE>MEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THEQUICK>RETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2E>I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS>COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STANDBY>WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL>ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORDANOTHER>22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARSATLEAST>FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG>ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2E>LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I>AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SURE>EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2E>LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!> EBRIMA DRAMEH> THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM> ENGLAND=2E>______________________________________________________>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom >**************************************>National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce>1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E>Suite 550 East Tower>Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005>Voice: (202) 289-5920>Fax: (202) 289-5938>**************************************______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 15:37:46 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: from health to nation buildingMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010AC@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHej Omar Saho,I think you misunderstood my opening on "from healthcare tonation-building". I was saying exactly what you elaborate, that it`sonly a question on priority and will from the government and localauthorities.And it was surely provoking of me to say "that you should burn to turnothers on", because I know that all of you do burn for your motherland.I can only agree on your saying:=20"If we abroad should help or return to work as you stated we would liketo bededicated and execute our duties but not to be frustrated. The systemshaveto change and give priorities to build an environment of socialagreement towhat is good and desirable. The message of politics is the growth ofconciousness, and moral earnestness in furthering ability to attuneourselves positively to what is so often describe as nature. All =gradualvictory of injustice, ignorance, poverty, hunger and disease would onedaybe replaced by achieving dignity, more wisdom, better education, healthsystems, clean water, sanitation and ultimately more individual andsocialhappiness, by giving priority and chance."The information just comming in from Andrea Klumpp are very informativeand interesting. Nearly every western state should be glad if the =peopleemployed was 4,5% in the public sector and 95,5% in the private, andonly 4 % unemployed, nearly the same numbers as employed in the publicsector. But it worries me,that the state don=B4t see, that it=B4s =importantthat public services, education, transport, health, etc. should becarried out by well educated and trained personel, employed by thestate.I have no ideas of what a decent salary in The Gambia should be like.Compared to the living-costs, the educational standard, theresponsabilities, what should the salary for different groups be like?Have any of you an idea ?-an educated/qualified school-teacher(primary-secondary-highschool-college, GTTI etc)-a headmaster of a school ?-a health-worker/postal-worker/wharf-worker/bus-driver/secretary-typistin a public office or ministry ?-a qualified doctor/surgeon ?And what should bepublic and what private sectors ?=20Should farming, fishing be private or cooporative or public ?Should drainage-building be on private hands contracted under GAMWORKSor totally public ?If the people in Kerewan (outside Lamin) want a school, should theybuild it themselves, maybe based on foreign aid from a private person =orNGO=B4s , or should it be the local authorities or the states decision =andresponsibility? Could a governing body reject the people to build theschool, if they have the money ?Who should be responsible for electricity, watersupply, drainage,vaccination-programmes are carried out ? The local authorities, theState (Ministry), the local community and people themselves ?Many questions, who can give me some answers ?After reading "Vision 2020" I think all the right visions are on thepaper, but I will only repeat, that to me it=B4s now a question on WILLand PRIORITIES and good action-planning to get a step further.=20I have not yet seen the Arch (which many of you has something to sayabout, and I have received letters from gambian friends, who hasnothing, but are very proud of the Arch), nor can I judge thehelicopters needed, and it=B4s difficult for me to say that it should =costor not D742.000 for the president to attend the OAU Summit, and moneyshould/could have been spend the other way around. I can only repeatthat it=B4s a question on priority, and the management will have to bejudged on the way the did the priorities. People themselves they know -I=B4m sure.=20Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 9:47:35 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com, Subject: RE:Message-ID: < TFSHSPEZ@nusacc.org Thanks Mr. BarrowYou said it all in your quoteMay Allah bless you for the kind wordsHabib Diab -Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 2:58 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:05:45 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: adibba@online.no, Subject: RE:Message-ID: < TFSHYUNP@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableIt is a partial verse from the Holy Quran which meansWe all belong to God (our lives) and we shall all surely return to him=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: adibba@online=2EnoSent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 4:03 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: RE:<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--Please could you explain, what do you mean ?INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E!=20May his Soul rest in perfect peace=2E=2E=2E=2E!**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:51:08 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: njogou@hotmail.com Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < TFSIOHGY@nusacc.org Ebrima,You hit it right on the dot but I still maintain that the government musttry to be a little bit more flexible in its policies which affect thecommon and average businessman/woman because they are the CORE of theeconomy.For example do give the powerful companies all the tax breaks andsqueeze the small ones.I can give you very specific examples of big companies that get all thetax holidays years(five to ten years) then disappear or change theirnames to start all over again.The small businessman/woman will not be able to do that and they arethere to stay.Regards and let's keep HOPE aliveHabib-----Original Message-----From: njogou@hotmail.com Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 9:05 AMTo: Habib GhanimCc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>---------------------------------------------------------------------------->From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Wed Jul 23 10:13:47 1997>Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id KAA34160; Wed, 23 Jul 1997 10:05:57 -0700>Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu[140.142.32.6])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id KAA50682 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 23 Jul 199710:05:41 -0700>Received: from relay7.UU.NET (relay7.UU.NET [192.48.96.17])> by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) withESMTP> id KAA15223 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 23 Jul 199710:05:34 -0700>Received: from TFS-GATE by relay7.UU.NET with SMTP> (peer crosschecked as: [206.138.157.34])> id QQczls27930; Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:05:21 -0400 (EDT)>Message-Id: < TFSKFKZN@nusacc.org >Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 12:57:30 -0500>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: hghanim@nusacc.org >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY>MIME-version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1>Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable>X-To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, >X-Mailer: TFS Gateway /220000000/220040200/220000285/220080161/>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Although it may be too early to grade the new government, one may feel=20>the pulse of the nation through the business community andinternational =20>trade=2E What we need in the Gambia now more than ever is STABILITY=2EFor=20=> =20>the business decision makers to have confidence they need assurancesthat =20=>=20>their investments will not be at high risks especially facing the =20>difficult banking requirements for letters of credit into the Gambia=2E>So whatever we do please give the financial and economy sectors ourfull =20>support to keep the ship that we are all onboard afloat=2E>That's my contribution otherwise let's keep peace alive=2E>Habib Diab -GhanimHABIB,I THINK IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW.THEY HAVEBEEN IN POWER FOR A GOOD THREE YEARS.REMEMBER THE LEGAL TERM THAT AGOVERNMENT SERVES BEFORE AN ELECTION IS FIVE YEARS.THIS IS WHEN THECONSTITUTION IS OPERATING IN A NORMAL GOVERNMENT.IN THE CASE OF THEAFPRC/APRC,THE CONSTITUTION WAS SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY AFTER THECOUP,INFACT THAT WAS EFFECTED BY THE FIRST DECREE THAT WAS PROMULGATED.WHAT I AM TRYING TO PUT ACROSS IS IT WOULD NOT BE WRONG TO EQUATE ORCOMPARE A GOVERNMENT THAT HAS BEEN IN POWER FOR THREE YEARS WITH 'A FREEWILL' TO A FIVE YEAR OLD GOVERNMENT RUN UNDER LAWS RESTRICTING CERTAINACTIONS.IT ALL COMES TO THE SAME THING.THE AFPRC HAD ABSOLUTE POWERS,OREVEN EXTRA POWERS THAT AN ELECTED GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT HAVE.BESIDES,IT IS IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW SO THAT IT WOULD NOTBE TOO LATE BEFORE THEY REALISE THEIR MISTAKES.IT JUST AS IMPORTANT ASIN A SCHOOL.PROGRESS REPORTS ARE SENT TO PARENTS AT THE END OF TERMIDENTIFYING THE SUBJECTS WHICH THE STUDENTS HAVE PROBLEMS WITH.IT IS AGOOD WAY OF ENHANCING EFFICACY.I HOWEVER AGREE WITH YOU THAT A LOT HAS TO BE DONE ON THE BUSINESSSECTOR AS WELL.IT IS PICKING UP BUT AT A RATHER SLOW PACE.AS YOU SAID ITIS IMPORTANT TO RESTORE THAT CREDIBILITY AND CONFIDENCE THAT INVESTORSHAD AND IS NOW LACKING.ONE WAY OF DOING THAT IS BY ENSURING STABILITY.THANKS,EBRIMA.> -----Original Message----->From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa>Sent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 12:30 PM>To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu>Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY> << File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------> =20> -->Mr=2EDrammeh!> What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the goodwork=2E> Regards Basss!> ---------->From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]>Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY>HELLO LIST MEMBERS,> 22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH>DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINK>YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING>THE JULY 22ND COUP=2E> =20>IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR>DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS>HAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE>CHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WASNECESSARY=2EPROBABLY>WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE>REQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGEFOR>THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2E>WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A>PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWERTODAY>IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE>DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULDHAVE>GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2E>COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL>DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVILSERVICE=2EWHEREAS>IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN>POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GETLOW>GRADES=2E>WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE>THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMESAS>A PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLDOBSESSED>WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE>SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL>ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE>MEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THEQUICK>RETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2E>I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS>COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STANDBY>WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL>ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORDANOTHER>22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARSATLEAST>FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG>ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2E>LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I>AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SURE>EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2E>LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!> EBRIMA DRAMEH> THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM> ENGLAND=2E>______________________________________________________>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom >**************************************>National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce>1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E>Suite 550 East Tower>Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005>Voice: (202) 289-5920>Fax: (202) 289-5938>**************************************______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com **************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 18:00:52 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < 01BC985B.8994AF80@diaa.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC985B.899DD740"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC985B.899DD740Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAndrea!As always, we are very appreciative of your resourcefulness.Thanks a =ton, and keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: Andrea Klumpp[SMTP: klumpp@kar.dec.com Sent: 19/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 02:24 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis D7742,772 Spent on President's Trip To OAU Summit FOROYAA No. 25/97, 3 July, 1997 In a question raised by Sidia Jatta, the following answers were givenon the total debt of the coutry, the sum collected by AMRC and the sumspent on the President's trip to the OAU Summit. "? The Total external debt of The Gambia as at end of May, 1997stands at US$ 347.18 Million equivalent to D3.472 billion in current =terms.Of this amount D2.794 billion is owed to multilateral funding =institutionssuch as the World Bank, African Development Bank Group, European =InvestmentBank, the OPEC Fund, IFAD, BADEA, Islamic Development Bank and the =ECOWASFund. The balance of D678.00 million is owed to bilateral funding =institutionsand countries such as Saudi Fund, Kuwait, Caisse Francaise de =Development,Austria, Peoples Republic of China and Libya. On average, the annual =DeptServices payment is D157.373 million of which D45.59 million representsinterest payment. The Honourable member may wish to note further that =Governmentis current in all its external obligations including obligations of therescheduled debts to the Paris Club." Honourable Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli asked: Could the Secretary ofState for Finance and Economic Affairs inform the National Assembly howmuch of the outstanding loans of the former Gambia Commercial and =DevelopmentBank have been collected to date and what is being done with the =propertiesseized? ANSWER: "? As at date, the total amount of collections stand atD70.0 million in cash and properties transferred to government in an =aggregatevalue of D58.0 million. This represents 39% of the total original =Portfolio.There however remain some more properties which are still up for sale =andthese are occasionally publicly advertised to sensitise potential =buyers." Mr. Sidia Jatta also asked: "Could the Secretary of State for =Financeand Economic Affairs indicate to the National Assembly how much has beenspent on the President's trip to Zimbabwe to attend the OAU Summit? The Secretary of State for Finance in reply said: "? for the =informationof this Honourable Assembly, The total amount spent including the costof the special flight which was much cheaper than acquiring tickets fromairline agents, allowances to the entourage, was an all inclusive sum ofD742.772.00. (typing errors are all mine! Regards, Andrea) ------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 08:21:09 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: EStew68064@AOL.COM, Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 199707241521.IAA16025@f48.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Jul 24 00:05:27 1997>Received: from host ( server@lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id AAA13526; Thu, 24 Jul 1997 00:00:59 -0700>Received: from mx2.u.washington.edu (mx2.u.washington.edu[140.142.32.7])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id MAA42812 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Wed, 23 Jul 199712:04:14 -0700>Received: from emout08.mail.aol.com (emout08.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.23])> by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) withESMTP> id MAA25114 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Wed, 23 Jul 199712:04:09 -0700>Received: (from root@localhost)> by emout08.mail.aol.com (8.7.6/8.7.3/AOL-2.0.0)> id PAA08125 for gambia-l@u.washington.edu; > Wed, 23 Jul 1997 15:03:38 -0400 (EDT)>Message-Id: < 970723150125_-758814935@emout08.mail.aol.com >Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 15:03:38 -0400 (EDT)>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: EStew68064@AOL.COM >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>Ebrima:> I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - healthand>education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after Irevisited The>Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit beforethe>coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned aboutinternational>relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what isgoing on>in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connectingwith>many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US,Mr.>Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.> I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The>Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beacheshas sped>up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand miningcontrols. This>could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry.So I>hope conservation awareness is something the new government can getaround to>very soon,> I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a>government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives othersthe>idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have thepower.> There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day,reportedly by>last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after manyyears of>stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less>corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I haveis that>The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, whichare>wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting>between factions.> On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peacelovingpeople>as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence.I also>hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement andmeet>the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and>refrain from countercoups.> What do you think?> PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!> Liz Stewart FattiTHE EROSION ASPECT IS INDEED VERY TRUE.IT IS A CAUSE FOR CONCERN.I WASIN THE GAMBIA A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO AND I HAVE SEEN THE EROSION.IT ISLESS THAN 30 METRES FROM THE BANJUL-SERREKUNDA HIGHWAY.EFFORTS ARE BEINGMADE I UNDERSTAND BY THE DEPARTMENT OF TECHNICAL SERVICES UNDER THEMINISTRY OF WORKS TO ERECT SAND BAGS.WHAT IS NEEDED HOWEVER IS MORE THANTHAT AND I HAVE BEEN TOLD THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS WAITING FOR FUNDINGFROM THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK TO BE APPROVED.INTERNATIONAL EXPERTSAND MATERIAL WILL THEN BE IMPORTED.WELL TIME IS RUNNING OUT!THANKS,EBRIMA.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 08:36:14 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no, Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 199707241536.IAA17954@f49.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Jul 24 01:57:11 1997>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id BAA27168; Thu, 24 Jul 1997 01:53:20 -0700>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id BAA32242 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Thu, 24 Jul 199701:53:14 -0700>Received: from alf.uib.no ( pp@alf.uib.no [129.177.30.3])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.07/8.8.4+UW97.04) withSMTP> id BAA12272 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Thu, 24 Jul 199701:53:12 -0700>Received: from alf (actually pc-75-132.mef.uib.no) by alf.uib.no withSMTP (PP);> Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:53:08 +0200>Message-Id: < 2.2.32.19970724095213.0072a768@golf.uib.no >Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 10:52:13 +0100>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY>Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">X-Sender: nsmag@golf.uib.no >X-Mailer: Windows Eudora Pro Version 2.2 (32)>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>EBRIMA!! A VERY FAIR AND OBJECTIVE ANALYSIS.>As you have said almost what I have in mind, here is a little of my>contribution:>I personally would add FOREIGN POLICY to the list of areas to becommended>on because if we check the countries we are in good terms with against>others, the former will dominate. "Accept me for what I am and then wewill>be friends. Otherwise you can go on with your business and I go on withmine>- there are many other friends to be made out there".>On another note, I would add the state of our postal services to thelow>grade list. I have once stated my dissatisfaction on this area andalways>eager to hear some good news on it. One more thing that has always beenmy>concern is DRINKING AND DRIVING. How many of us do it???? Hope the>authorities will find means of controlling this. It's a means ofensuring>safer traffic. Has anyone got any statistics (if any) on the roadaccidents>caused by this??>Yes! LONG LIVE PEACE IN GAMBIA>Regards,>Abdou OujimaiSOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT THE POSTAL SERVICES ABDOU.BUILDING HAS COMMENCED ONA NEW POST OFFICE FOR BAKAU. ALSO FROM WHAT I HAVE BEEN TOLD THERE IS ANOFFICER FROM THE NIA(NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AUTHORITY) POSTED AT THE POSTOFFICES IN BANJUL AND SERREKUNDA TO ENSURE SECURITY OF DELIVERY.I HAVEALSO NOTICED THAT THE POST OFFICE IN BANJUL HAS UNDERGONE SOMERENOVATION.ON THE FOREIGN POLICY BIT,THE LINE ADOPTED SEEMS TO BE TOO HARSH INDIPLOMACY WHICH IS THE CORE OF FOREIGN POLICY.FORIGN POLICY IN WHAT ISKNOWN TODAY AS THE 'WESTERN WORLD' DOES NOT OPERATE IN THAT MANNER.THOSECOUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN THAT STANCE HAVE SEEN IT BACK FIRE IN THE FORMOF AID WITHDRAWAL ETC.A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA CANNOT TAKESUCH A STANCE.PROBABLY THE UNITED STATES CAN.THANKS,EBRIMA.______________________________________________________Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 02:21:55 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630Message-ID: < 199707241718.CAA11188@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIAndrea,Thanks for providing this very vital information. Please keep it up!Lamin------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 13:39:57 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: from health to nation buildingMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707241350.A4371-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEOn Thu, 24 Jul 1997, =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D wrote:>=20> I have no ideas of what a decent salary in The Gambia should be like.> Compared to the living-costs, the educational standard, the> responsabilities, what should the salary for different groups be like?> Have any of you an idea ?> -an educated/qualified school-teacher> (primary-secondary-highschool-college, GTTI etc)> -a headmaster of a school ?> -a health-worker/postal-worker/wharf-worker/bus-driver/secretary-typist> in a public office or ministry ?> -a qualified doctor/surgeon ?>=20> And what should bepublic and what private sectors ?=20> Should farming, fishing be private or cooporative or public ?> Should drainage-building be on private hands contracted under GAMWORKS> or totally public ?> If the people in Kerewan (outside Lamin) want a school, should they> build it themselves, maybe based on foreign aid from a private person or> NGO=B4s , or should it be the local authorities or the states decision an=> responsibility? Could a governing body reject the people to build the> school, if they have the money ?> Who should be responsible for electricity, watersupply, drainage,> vaccination-programmes are carried out ? The local authorities, the> State (Ministry), the local community and people themselves ?> Many questions, who can give me some answers ?>=20> After reading "Vision 2020" I think all the right visions are on the> paper, but I will only repeat, that to me it=B4s now a question on WILL> and PRIORITIES and good action-planning to get a step further.=20> Asbj=F8rn Nordam>=20`=09Actually these are very interesting and important questions and I=20would really appreciate it if people have suggestions to make.=20Here's a provokative thought: maybe, if some of these questions are=20answered and we have more of an idea=20of what it is that people want inorder to go back home, maybe we can look==20into how these can be implemented for a more suitable environment. I=20don't know how but it gives one a place to start from. The most common=20complaint from people that have tried to work at worked and left say that==20it was frustrating. I guess the question is how and why was it=20frustrating and what do you think can be done to improve things???Any thoughts would be really appreciated.=09=09=09=09=09Ancha.------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:24:20 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 970724142415_-1073175011@emout17.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,This email was to be sent on Tuesday July, 22nd, but for some unknown reasonsit would not go. Sorry for the late news.This another News from The Gambia. Today is July 22nd, Liberation Day, and itis a public holiday in The Gambia. I am just coming from the celebration,which took place at the Arch 22ND Grounds, in Banjul.The News is as follows:July 22nd, Liberation DayToday marks the Third (3rd) Anniversary Celebration of the July 22nd militarytake-over in The Gambia. The entire week is marked with events to celebrateJuly 22nd. As part of the celebrations, there is a zonal-football tournamentthat started last week and today is the finals at the Independence Stadiumbetween Banjul and Bakau.On Thursday July 17th, 1997, The Gambia Navy which was established by GambiaNavy Degree no. 88, 1996, was inaugurated by His Excellency the President,Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh. The Navy Headquarters is in Banjul near the ferryterminal at Liberation Avenue. The Navy is a semi-autonomous unit within theArmed Forces of The Gambia to be solely responsible for the protection of ourterritorial waters.On Thursday July 24th, 1997, will be the official inauguration of the NewAirport Terminal Building at Banjul International Airport. Those of youabroad will be welcomed in the new terminal building the next time you fly into The Gambia.Kartong Army Barracks AttackedAt 2:00 A.M. Monday morning, July 21, 1997, four ex-soldiers attacked theArmy Barracks at Kartong. The attackers are:1. Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah2. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jammeh(a.k.a L F Jammeh)3. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jarju4. Ex-Sergeant Sheikh Cham (a.k.a Alhaji Joof, or Sir Jacka)They attacked from Cassamance and during the shoot-out that followed,Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah was captured and the rest fled back in to Cassamance,Senegal. All four were among the 11th November 1994 coup plotters who fledto Senegal through Cassamance.Five of The Gambia National Army personnel sustained injuries during theshoot-out and one of them later died at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Theremaining four soldiers who sustained minor injuries are presently undergoingtreatment.Jawara's InterviewThe Point newspaper has started publishing a lengthy interview with theformer President, Sir. Dawda Kairaba Jawara. The first series was publishedin the Monday, July 21st issue. I will try and bring you full text, word byword, of the interview. I was going to bring the first part today, but myscanner is not working, however, I hope to get it fixed tomorrow.PeaceTOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: 24 Jul 1997 18:25:50 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: GHANA: No Jobs, Few Health Facilities and Poor SchoolsMessage-ID: < 2384916446.267034930@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 16-Jul-97 ***Title: GHANA: No Jobs, Few Health Facilities and Poor SchoolsBy Asare KofiACCRA, Jul 16 (IPS) -- Rising unemployment, falling standards ofeducation and limited access to health facilities are among thekey factors that threaten human development in Ghana, says thecountry's first report on national human development.The Ghana National Human Development Report, launched hererecently, analyses the country's progress in the areas ofeducation, poverty, health, livelihoods and income, and goodgovernance.It was produced by local researchers led by Akilagkpa Sawyerr,a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, who is nowDirector of Research for the Association of African Universities,which is based here.According to the report, many economically active Ghanaians whoare capable of working have neither regular nor steady employment.This situation is ''explosive'', the report says, becauseunemployment is higher and increasing faster among the youth (15-24), than among other age groups.''This is more pronounced in the urban areas and affects malesmore than females'', who easily move into self-employment,'' thereport adds. ''Thus, all the preponderance of evidence points to awasteful and potentially disruptive situation of high unemploymentamong urban, male youth.''Ghana's unemployment rate is difficult to estimate, the reportsays, but it notes that one-fifth of economically-active Ghanaians --between the ages of 15-56 who constitute 51 percent of thepopulation -- are without regular or steady employment, whichsignals ''high unemployment or underemployment''.''The central objective of development should be sustainedimprovements in the material, social and cultural conditions oflife for all... whatever their station in life; whatever theirregion or district,'' Sawyerr says.Although Ghana has been hailed as an economic reform successstory by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund,Sawyerr says that growth without changes in the structure of thecountry's economy would bring little change.Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by an annual of 3.2percent in 1980-91, but reached an average of nearly five percenttowards the end of that period. Provisional government estimatesindicate that GDP grew by 4.5 percent in 1995.''Even if Ghana's GDP grows at the projected annual rate ofeight percent, human development gains in Ghana will be less thanspectacular, if the present pattern and quality of economicgrowth: stagnant agriculture, import-driven expansion inwholesale/retail trade...etc. persists,'' Sawyerr says.The report also paints a grim picture of decliningaccessibility to health services, especially by the lower incomeearners, mainly in the rural areas.''The simple reality is that health services coverage in Ghanais very low,'' it says. Quoting part of the existing data andprevious surveys it analysed, the report says that about 35-40percent of Ghanaians had no access to modern health services in1994, ''because such services were not available where theylived.''The report also points out that the distribution of healthfacilities is skewed in favour of city dwellers. Between 1985-88,more than 90 percent of the urban population was reached by theformal health care delivery system, whereas only 45 percent ofrural dwellers had access to health services. More than half ofthe rural people, who constitute two-thirds of Ghana's populationof 12.3 million, live more than one hour away from the nearesthealth centre.Government spending on health and education has declined, andaccording to the report, a large part of the money spent goes topay the salaries of those working in the two sectors.The share of personal emoluments as a part of recurrentexpenditure in the health sector rose from 44 percent in 1987 to64.5 percent in 1995, the human development report says.Salaries took 91 percent of the Ministry of Education'srecurrent expenditure in 1993, it adds. ''This bias of the entirerecurrent budget towards salary payments gives cause for concernsince it implies that maintenance of the infrastructure and supplyof instructional materials may not be at the desired levels,''says the report.Most schools lack libraries and science labs, and in someschools, the students provide their own furniture, according tothe report.This imbalance is already having noticeable effects on theeducational system, where serious concern has been expressed overfalling standards. ''In the rural areas especially, it is notuncommon to find junior secondary school graduates unable to spelltheir own names,'' the report says. (end/ips/ak/pm97)Origin: Harare/GHANA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 24 Jul 1997 18:19:28 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks to LimitMessage-ID: < 1174728607.267034740@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 18-Jul-97 ***Title: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks to Limit Terms for Senior OfficialsBy Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Jul 18 (IPS) - The United Nations, attempting tocurb the powers of its sprawling bureaucracy, wants to limit theterms on high-ranking jobs and force senior U.N. officials toreveal their financial assets to the world body.A U.N. Working Group - consisting of all 185 member states -has unanimously agreed that executive heads of U.N. Funds andProgrammes should be subject terms of office for four years,renewable only once.''U.N. jobs will no longer be for life,'' a member of theWorking Group told IPS Friday. ''Only true love - and AIDS - isforever,'' he quipped and quoted Lord Acton's famous axiom that'power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.'The source, who did not wish to be identified, said ''We know ofU.N. agency heads who clung to their jobs for 20 to 25 years andprevented young blood entering the system.''After the 185-member General Assembly approves therecommendations, possibly before the end of this year, no U.N.executive head will be able to hold office for more than eightyears.Secretary-General Kofi Annan has been asked to ensure that allsenior appointments within his authority also conform to''principles of equitable geographical distribution and genderbalance.''The U.N. bodies subject to term limits include the U.N.Development Programme (UNDP), the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF),the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Food Programme(WFP). They will also apply to senior management posts in the U.N.Secretariat.Currently, the heads of U.N. Funds and Programmes have no limitson the number of extensions or the number of years they serve.UNICEF Executive Directors Maurice Pate (1947-1965) served theorganisation for 18 years, Henry Labouisse (1965-1979) for 14years and Jim Grant (1980-1995) for 15 years-- all U.S. nationals.At UNFPA, Rafael Salas (1969-1987) of the Philippines served asExecutive Director for 18 years, while the present incumbent,Nafis Sadik of Pakistan, has already served 10 years.At UNDP, Bradford Morse (1976-1986) held the post ofAdministrator for 10 years and William Draper (1986-1993) forseven years. The present Administrator, Gus Speth, who has headedUNDP since 1993, got a new four year extension last month.Since the Working Group has no authority over U.N. SpecialisedAgencies-- such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO),the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International LabourOrganisation (ILO) - it has asked these agencies ''to consideruniform terms and term limits for their executive heads.''Currently, all agencies are governed by their own executive boardsconsisting of U.N. member states.The all-time record for a long serving U.N. agency head isDavid Davies of UK (1955-1980) who led the World MeteorologicalOrganisation (WMO) for 25 years. The second longest term wasserved by Arpad Bogsch of the United States (1973 to present) whoheads the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) inGeneva.Other record holders include Sigvard Eklund of Sweden (1961-1981) who headed the Vienna-based International Atomic EnergyAgency (IAEA) for 20 years and the current head, Hans Blix, alsoof Sweden, who has been holding the job since 1981 and is expectedto complete 16 years at retirement later this year. Edouard Soumaof Lebanon (1976-1993), another longstanding U.N. exeuctive head,led FAO for –7 years.A widely-circulated 1996 report on U.N. reform, jointlysponsored the Ford Foundation of the U.S. and the UppsalaFoundation of Sweden, recommended a standard policy of non-renewable terms of office, and a single seven-year term for allexecutive heads in the U.N. system.''Clearly, the scope for abuse will be drastically reduced bythe single action of instituting non-renewable terms of officethroughout the system,'' the study said.''The issue of renewability of the terms of office forexecutive posts runs like a thread through all other aspects ofthe leadership question. Its pervasive influence is both obviousand largely ignored,'' the study noted. ''To the list of argumentsin favour of a single term may be added the dangers of deliberateactions by an incumbent to ensure re-election, using the powersand resources of office.''These have occurred from time to time throughout the history ofU.N. system leadership and the study said the largest volume ofsuch stories came from FAO.The Working Group's recommendation for financial disclosures bysenior managers comes at a time when the cash-starved organisationhas encountered several high profile cases of fraud, outrightrobbery and mismanagement in the U.N. system.Last year, the Secretariat began investigating a Geneva-basedU.N. staffer accused of defrauding the Organisation to the tune ofnearly half a million dollars. The alleged fraud took place at theU.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).Karl Paschke, Under-Secretary-General for the Office ofInternal Oversight Services (OIOS), described the embezzlement as''the most significant single case of fraud'' in the U.N. system.The fraud took place over a five-year period beginning 1991. Sincethe creation of the OIOS in 1984, the United Nations has beenvigorously cracking down on mismanagement, waste and fraud.In May 1995, the United Nations secured a bench warrant fromthe New York State Supreme Court for the arrest of a former staffmember who had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of defraudingthe United Nations for more than 28,000 dollars.Paschke hailed the successful prosecution as ''a clear signalthe United Nations is determined to bring defrauders of its assetsto justice and to secure full restitution of its loss.'' This wasthe first occasion a staffer was successfully prosecuted formisappropriating U.N. funds.In 1993, the United Nations lost about 3.9 million dollars froma compound that housed the offices of the U.N. peacekeepingoperations in Somalia. It was the biggest single robber involvingthe world body. Although Scotland Yard was called in toinvestigate the loss, the United Nations thusfar has drawn ablank. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 20:28:56 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MATHEMATICS OR ARITHMETICMessage-ID: < 199707241828.UAA16770@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHei Asbj=F8rn=20Thanks once for the clarification on the subjet" FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATIONBUILDING"In relation to the information from Andrea Klump it is very imformative butid o have some problems with my mathematics. May be i can only Arithmetic.If i happen to calculate from the Gambia=B4s population as 1-1.2 million andthe public employs 14,630 and the private sector 371,474. that will amountto 332,104 employees total. then there is a balnce of aprovimately 600 -860,000. But the minister did stressed on that the figures were from thecentral statistics.Now my arithmetic lessons: If i happen to minus, school children fromprimary, middle and senior secondary, students at the Gambia college, GTTI,Gambia Hotel School, Shopkeepers (incl. fashion, video, sports etc), babiesand children under school age,beggers, prosoners, sellers at the market(frombutchers to stall owners) students at ilamic school, farmers, elderly mennand women, single parents,campama psychiatry,venture, fishermenn or maybemembers of parliament. What would the turnover or deficit be.To calculate the private sector ido need asseement but the public will maybe easy. Fourteen ministries with their with their staffs pluss the some thefollowing division som minitries and parastatal, State house, central bank,film production unit, GPA(Gambia Ports Authority) GCAA ( Gambia civilAviation Authority) Gamtel, SSHFC (Social Security and Housing FinanceCo-operation) NIPB (National Investment and Promotion Board), The policeforce, GNA (Gambia National Army) NIA ( National Intelligence Agency) PrisonWarders. Not to talk abot Education with all the teachers, Reginal andPrincipal Education officers with their deputies and staff. Health, medicaland health, Health centres, RVH, Bansang and regional health inspectors asllthese total to an amount of 14,630 state employees. what about drivers andambulance drivers, Municipal and area coulcils employees are they public.Which area is having more employees. If i only thought about the healthsectors with different duties then i need some mathematics instead of myArithmetic.A decent salary should be calculated from basic necessities, shelter foodand medicine and should be regulated by the inflation rate and price rise.This should be just basic salary. Qualification, responsiblity and needs.For doctors and lawyers pluss a fee of not going private.The health and education sectors should be sole under government forregulations and functions carried by the local authorities (minicipals andArea Councils) This will contribute to desentralising. The part of educationand health that shoul be under local authorities are primary and middleschool and health centers. RVH, bansang, Gambia college, MDI,GTTI and thehotel Scholl under central goverment.Whn an area needs a school should apply to the local authorities whoproceeds the application to the ministry of education to be assess. If notthis will result in what happened during Jawara=B4s era with many TESITOprimary schools and few sjunior secondary and high schools. Weshould be verymuch concern with quality and not quantity. when these TESITO schoolsstarted theta was beginning of taking tables and chairs to school anddustera nd chalks were scarce. Because equiments were not catered for.Vaccination should be carried out by the local authorities at theirrespective health centre under the recomendations and supervision of theDirectorate of Health Services.Asbj=F8rn these are no anwers to your questions but my opinion, may be it=willbe of help.With kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: 24 Jul 1997 18:28:42 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < 3177050078.267107117@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 15-Jul-97 ***Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretton Woods, African Experts SayBy Toye OloriLAGOS, Jul 15 (IPS) -- Part of the blame for Africa's politicaland economic woes has often been laid at the door of theInternational Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, butaccording to experts here, it's time to stop doing that.While governments have been wont to complain that theircountries have been suffering as a result of unworkable policiesimposed by the Bretton Woods institutions, Nigerian academics andeconomists say Africans themselves should take responsibility forwhat has been happening on the continent.They agreed at a workshop held here over the weekend in honourof late Prof. Claude Ake -- an economist who died last November ina plane crash -- that the undervelopment of Africa and thesuffering its people have been going through were homegrown.''Africa has today been relegated to the background,'' saidProf. Osita Eze, who was the guest lecturer at the workshop. ''...this comes from the way we do things, the result of which is thatwe have not been able to do much in terms of development.''''One of the basic problems is the fact that we consume what wedon't produce and what we cannot afford,'' added Eze, who alsolinked the economic and political problems of Africa to selfishpersonal interest, which has resulted in misgovernment andmismanagement of resources.''Africans should learn to fend for themselves in a world ofcompetition,'' he recommended.Of the 45 countries which the UN Development Programme (UNDP)lists as having low levels of human development, 32 are in Africa.The UNDP also noted in its 1997 Human Development Report thatthe global expansion of trade and investment had been largely forthe benefit of the more dynamic and powerful countries in theNorth and South.''Unless globalisation is carefully managed, poor countries andpoor people will become increasingly marginalised,'' it warned.''All countries and all major financial and international agenciesmust do more than just cheering on the sidelines about the virtueof globalisation,'' it added.Kalu Idika Kalu, former finance minister under Gen. IbrahimBabangida -- during whose administration a structural adjustmentprogramme and a two-tiered exchange-rate system, SFEM, wereintroduced in Nigeria -- said it was usually not policies thatwere faulty but their implementation by African leaders.Using Nigeria as an example, he said ''we, not the IMF or theWorld Bank, chose not to devalue but to do the SFEM ... We, andnot the IMF or the World Bank, decided to evolve an official(exchange) rate different from the market rates.''That led to the explosion in the financial sector. And thatled to the increase in the size of the domestic debts donominatedin foreign currency by our various classes of business,'' Kalunoted. ''It is not fair to suggest that somebody in Washington or.... Moscow designed something to kill you. That is not fair. Thatis not true.''Nor can Africa's political problems be blamed on externalforces, according to Prof. Akin Mabogunje, former chair of thePresidential Advisory Committee in Nigeria. He said one of thetragedies of Africa was that many people who jump from thebarracks to presidency have no vision at all.Mabogunje, who is Director of the Development Policy Centre inIbadan, said it was not that people from the barracks lackedvision per se but that they refused to learn.Nigeria's problems, Mabogunje said, also stemmed to some extentfrom an excessive love of riches, which bred corruption, and ahatred of other people's success. He added that the governmentshould see it as its job to allow those who could create wealth tokeep growing and block those who steal.There have been too many errors of governance in Africa, notedMabogunje, who stressed that ''going to the basics is going to thereal people who produce''.''We have not even started thinking about development,'' heargued.Professor Bayo Olukoshi of the Nigerian Institute ofInternational Affairs (NIIA) said there was need to assess thedevelopment process in Africa with an analytical mind. He notedthat statistics showed that African countries have been recordingworse economic performances than before they gained independence.However, Kalu explained that it was improper to look at thecontinent as a block, because some countries have managed betterthan Nigeria. ''But the sheer weight of Nigeria, whether withinthe Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region orthe whole black African region is such that we have pulled downthe average growth in this region because of the poor performancethat we exhibited,'' Kalu said.''We should have been pulling it just the other way around,''he said. ''There is no reason why Nigeria should not haverecovered back in 1996, why the naira (national currency) shouldnot have been one or two to the dollar or even better. But we blewit.'' (ends/ips/to/kb/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: 24 Jul 1997 18:27:44 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA: French Honesty Policy Tested In Chad-Cameroon Oil DealMessage-ID: < 1755164575.267106882@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 15-Jul-97 ***Title: AFRICA: French Honesty Policy Tested In Chad-Cameroon Oil DealBy Angeline OyogPARIS, Jul 15 (IPS) - France's stance on a multi-billion dollarprivate sector oil exploration project in Chad and Cameroon posesa early test of new socialist premier Lionel Jospin's promise tostraighten out the country's more dubious links with Africa.In a campaign echoed by other NGOs in Europe and Africa,environmental and rights groups in France want the Frenchgovernment to stop World Bank plans to fund the project, whichthey say holds serious political, social and environmental risks.Paris has a reputation for propping up undemocratic governmentsacross Francophone Africa and turning a blind eye to semi-criminalpolitical networks in France and Africa that have robbed billionsfrom some of the world's poorest peoples. Jospin's electionpromises of a fairer deal for Africa now must be met, say NGOs.''France's response to World Bank funding of the project willcertainly be a test of the future shape of French-Africanrelations,'' says Helene Ballande of Friends of the Earth (FOE) inParis. ''However, despite the statements during the campaign, wedo not see how they will change.''Since his party won power on June 1, Jospin's new foreignminister Hubert Vedrine maintains changes are in hand. ''We mustrethink the modalities of French influence, its relationships andits partnership with Africa,'' he told French TV this month.Significantly he made it clear that the government and presidentJacques Chirac would work together; Chirac's predecessor FrancoisMitterrand made foreign affairs in general and Africa inparticular his personal domain. Vedrine also said the clandestinenetworks run in Africa by the late presidential advisor forAfrican affairs Jacques Foccart were ''a thing of the past''.A consortium composed of oil giants Elf, Exxon and Shell plans todevelop the Doba oil fields in southern Chad, at a production rateestimated at 225,000 barrels of petrol a day. Exporting the oilwould mean the construction of a 1,100 kilometre-pipeline throughCameroon and other related infrastructure such as pump and storagestations, floating storage and off-loading facilities.The project, which is estimated to cost some 3.5 billion dollars,hinges on funding of the World Bank. The oil companies in theconsortium look to the institution as the centrepiece of its riskreduction strategy in a politically volatile region of Africa.The Bank's soft loan window, the International DevelopmentAssociation (IDA) has been asked to lend some 200 million dollarsto Chad and Cameroon for their participation in the capital of theoil-exporting companies. According to Ballande, a decision hasbeen pushed back to next year after a panel rejected the plans forlack of an environmental impact study.''Our decision on the loan will be taken on the basis of how theincome from the project will be used for the local people,''Philippe Benoit, the task manager for the loan told IPS inWashington earlier this month.Arriving in Paris last Thursday on a week-long official visit,Chad's President Idriss Deby affirmed that his country was nowstable. ''Chad has turned the pages of violence and turned itseyes towards reduction of poverty and reconstruction,'' he added.For Chad, ranked among the poorest in the world, the projectpromises a major stimulus to the economy which depends on cottonexports for half the national income. For Cameroon, which dependson oil revenues for half its income, the project could bringinvestors to outlying northern oil fields which it badly needs tosupplement its dwindling coastal reserves.Opponents of the oil exploration project fear it could aggravatethe violations of human rights by the authorities in bothcountries. The Doba basin is a centre for Christian and animistrebel groups that have opposed the Muslim-dominated north for thepast 30 years.Amnesty's German branch, which has joined the campaign againstthe oil exploration project, says that 1996 and 1997 have beenmarked by repeated attacks against human rights advocates andcivilians, arbitrary detention, torture, rape and summaryexecution.''It is a case of a real institutionalisation of the practice ofextra-judiciary executions by the security forces of Chad,'' saidAmnesty in a special report on Chad earlier this year.Miles Shaw, an Exxon spokesman in Houston, told IPS last weekthat the human rights situation had improved dramatically inrecent months. ''Everybody has a slightly different view of humanrights but the groups in Doba have signed a recent treaty andeverything is quite calm now.''The project would also displace people in Cameroon. There hasalso been concern about the impact on the country's foodproduction and the loss of people's long term livelihoods.''The displacement of villages will create deep imbalances.People will find themselves in an entirely new place, which willbreak up social habits. Farmers will probably be relocated inisolated areas without school nor dispensaries, and most of all,without roads to get to the cities. In emergencies, how will theyfind help?'' Ballande quotes a member of the Chadian Human RightsLeague as saying during a recent meeting in Africa.Korinna Horta of the U.S. based Environmental Defense Fund saysthe route will pass through or close to still largely undisturbedrainforest areas. Other infrastructure such as roads, constructioncamps, housing for workers and pumping stations, also represent aserious threat to the forests and their resources.In Paris, Deby said that measures have been taken to make surethat the risks will be minimised. NGOS are also sceptical aboutsuch assurances as they have been about claims that oil revenueswould be re-invested in poverty-reduction programmes.''IDA loans are limited for each country,'' says Ballande. ''IfIDA renounced its funding of the project, that would be 200million dollars which could be used for programmes on health andeducation which Chad and Cameroon are in dire need of.''(END/IPS/AO/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/AFRICA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 21:56:33 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: <19970724210005.AAA58632@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th ofJuly 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself withthe string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolationcell.Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prisonguards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in theisolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign ofhanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with thebrother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of theGambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had notbeen done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeksholidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted himburied as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia tohave a body laying for days without being buried. The consultold us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding areport of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we havea lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are wellrepresented in some Danish institutions.Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything onhis/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used tohurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect thatthere was foul play involved.There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of whathappened because it will be the same people who made the first reportwho will do the second investigation if there is any.The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial onSaturday the 26th July.Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used tostay in Bakau Newtown.May allah have mercy on his soul.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 16:06:28 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Casamance, too! Again!Message-ID: < 970724160621_1381417553@emout19.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.10342.emout19.mail.aol.com.869774781"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.10342.emout19.mail.aol.com.869774781Content-ID: < 0_10342_869774781@emout19.mail.aol.com.6533 Content-type: text/plain(1)There has also been more trouble in the Casamance province!(2)The Gambia: Regardless of success or failure in attaining statedobjectives, military or civialinized military regimes are by nature prone tocounter-coup/coup attempts. I assume we all know that Jammeh is standing onshifting sand.I will elaborate later. Got to go!Amadou Scattred Janneh--PART.BOUNDARY.0.10342.emout19.mail.aol.com.869774781Content-ID: < 0_10342_869774781@emout19.mail.aol.com.6534 Content-type: text/plain;name="CASA"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - Armed men, presumed to be rebels, have killed t=wo civilians in Senegal's southern Casamance province during a raid on a =paramilitary gendarmerie post, an official in the area said Friday. ==0DThe raid, Thursday night, coincided with a visit to the region by a Europ=e-based delegation of the external wing of the separatist Movement of Dem=ocratic Forces of Casamance. ==0DThe delegation has been in the province since last week for talks with th=e movement's internal wing with the blessing of the government. ==0DThe official said the attackers, who numbered about 15 and arrived in two=vehicles, appeared to want to seize arms from the gendarmerie at Dioulou=lou, 50 miles east of the provincial capital Ziguinchor. ==0DGendarmes drove off the attackers who fled in the direction of the border=with Gambia, the official added. ==0DRebels from the movement broke a year-long truce in March, killing two so=ldiers. ==0DThe revolt, which dates back to 1982, has killed hundreds of people in th=e farming and tourist province. =REUTER ==0D17:22 07-18-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.10342.emout19.mail.aol.com.869774781--------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 14:34:53 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TestMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970724143308.12948E-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Everybody,This is a test. It was just brought to my attention and Abdou's that ourserver might be down. So, I am sending this message to verify that fact.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 02:03:08 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 199707250016.CAA00133@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCoups in Black Africa are indeed impossible to regulate. But can anyonetell me why our so-called peaceful Gambia needs an army, and a whole rangemilitarised institutions? Who are they defending us against?Very serious issues have been raised and I shall add my voice to thecrowds', soon.....Sidibeh----------Från: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListÄmne: RE: GRADING 22ND JULYDatum: den 24 juli 1997 16:04Coups in black Africa are very difficult to write rules for.When FafaJawara was there,what better way to put a stop to three decades of rot andinertia! But now that the government that is there,even though performingwell, is there as a result of a coup,how could we Re-Educate those badlyeducated boys in the barracks that the lives and futures of one millionGambians are not playthings that can be jeopardized at the end of everysummer?That to me is the QUESTION!Regards Bassss!----------From: EStew68064@aol.com [SMTP: EStew68064@aol.com Sent: 18/ÑÈíÚ ÇáÇæá/1418 06:03 ãTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULYEbrima:I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health andeducation, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisitedTheGambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before thecoup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about internationalrelations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going onin those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting withmany Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, Mr.Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For TheGambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches hasspedup tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls.Thiscould seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. Sohope conservation awareness is something the new government can get aroundtovery soon,I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of agovernment that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others theidea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the power.There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, reportedlybylast years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many yearsofstability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be lesscorrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have isthatThe Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which arewore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fightingbetween factions.On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peacelovingpeopleas evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. Ialsohope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement andmeetthe needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement andrefrain from countercoups.What do you think?PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!Liz Stewart Fatti----------------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 02:10:17 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David GambleMessage-ID: < 199707250017.CAA01584@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Liz Stewart Fatti,Thank you for the kind response. I shall proceed as you requested. I useMicrosoft Internet Mail to write my message. I hope that information is ofany help?Cheers,Sidibeh.----------> Från: EStew68064@AOL.COM > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: Re: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble> Datum: den 24 juli 1997 05:33> Dear Momodou> I received your mail to Sambujang today but it is intelligible on my> PowerMAc. I had to download it as a document and when I open it, thecomputer> tells me that it can't be opened as the application program which createdit> is missing,> Could you try resending the mesage to the following email address?> I will forward it to David immediately if the other computer can readit.> By the way, what email program did you use to writeyour message?> Thanks Liz Stewart Fatty------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 20:30:51 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 33D7F3BB.6F27@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMr Saidy,Thanks for the current news. Your time and effort is really appreciated.GOB BLESS.Pa-Mambuna, Lexington TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l,> This email was to be sent on Tuesday July, 22nd, but for some unknown reasons> it would not go. Sorry for the late news.> This another News from The Gambia. Today is July 22nd, Liberation Day, and it> is a public holiday in The Gambia. I am just coming from the celebration,> which took place at the Arch 22ND Grounds, in Banjul.> The News is as follows:> July 22nd, Liberation Day> Today marks the Third (3rd) Anniversary Celebration of the July 22nd military> take-over in The Gambia. The entire week is marked with events to celebrate> July 22nd. As part of the celebrations, there is a zonal-football tournament> that started last week and today is the finals at the Independence Stadium> between Banjul and Bakau.> On Thursday July 17th, 1997, The Gambia Navy which was established by Gambia> Navy Degree no. 88, 1996, was inaugurated by His Excellency the President,> Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh. The Navy Headquarters is in Banjul near the ferry> terminal at Liberation Avenue. The Navy is a semi-autonomous unit within the> Armed Forces of The Gambia to be solely responsible for the protection of our> territorial waters.> On Thursday July 24th, 1997, will be the official inauguration of the New> Airport Terminal Building at Banjul International Airport. Those of you> abroad will be welcomed in the new terminal building the next time you fly in> to The Gambia.> Kartong Army Barracks Attacked> At 2:00 A.M. Monday morning, July 21, 1997, four ex-soldiers attacked the> Army Barracks at Kartong. The attackers are:> 1. Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah> 2. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jammeh(a.k.a L F Jammeh)> 3. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jarju> 4. Ex-Sergeant Sheikh Cham (a.k.a Alhaji Joof, or Sir Jacka)> They attacked from Cassamance and during the shoot-out that followed,> Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah was captured and the rest fled back in to Cassamance,> Senegal. All four were among the 11th November 1994 coup plotters who fled> to Senegal through Cassamance.> Five of The Gambia National Army personnel sustained injuries during the> shoot-out and one of them later died at the Royal Victoria Hospital. The> remaining four soldiers who sustained minor injuries are presently undergoing> treatment.> Jawara's Interview> The Point newspaper has started publishing a lengthy interview with the> former President, Sir. Dawda Kairaba Jawara. The first series was published> in the Monday, July 21st issue. I will try and bring you full text, word by> word, of the interview. I was going to bring the first part today, but my> scanner is not working, however, I hope to get it fixed tomorrow.> Peace> TOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 20:36:36 -0400From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < 33D7F514.56CC@iglou.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMy condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong. May Allah,the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen).Pa-Mambuna.Camara, Momodou wrote:> Gambia-l,> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation> cell.> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well> represented in some Danish institutions.> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that> there was foul play involved.> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report> who will do the second investigation if there is any.> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on> Saturday the 26th July.> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to> stay in Bakau Newtown.> May allah have mercy on his soul.> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 21:59:42 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < 970724215852_162348972@emout12.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDT, Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no (AbdouGibba) writes:<< Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us theimplication of this?>>Dear Gambia L,I am not an economists but i can tell you one thing, the debt of a countryaffects it's growth, economic development and the ability to invest insocial development.momodou j---------------------Forwarded message:From: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no (Abdou Gibba)Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L@, gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List), @Date: 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDTAre there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us theimplication of this?Thanks Andrea!Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 21:59:57 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TestMessage-ID: < 970724215935_105216300@emout17.mail.aol.com test recievedMJ------------------------------Date: Thu, 24 Jul 97 21:52:06 PDTFrom: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < 9707250452.utk19917@RR5.intel.com INNA-LIL LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER...!May his(Jonkong) soul rest in perfect peace....!------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:27:44 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970725072744.006f9004@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"TOMBONG!Nice to hear from you agian and thanks for the news. As Bass would say: KEEPUP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE:Greetings,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:32:27 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970725073227.0070bb48@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face ofthis earth one day.Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out of theinvestigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE LESS.Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:43:37 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970725074337.00706168@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Mr. Jagana!Thanks for the response. You wrote:>Abdou Gibba writes:><< Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the> implication of this?> >>>Dear Gambia L,>I am not an economists but i can tell you one thing, the debt of a country>affects it's growth, economic development and the ability to invest in> social development.This, I know myself. I was however hoping for a detailed analysis of thesuituation. Again, thanks anyhow.Regards,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:49:44 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970725074944.0071c108@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Ebrima!Thanks for the good news on the postal services. There is more to be donethough and lets hope it will be done sooner.On your second point I will be repeating myself if I want to respond. Thanksfor the input anyhow.Regards,Abdou Oujimai--------------You Wrote:"SOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT THE POSTAL SERVICES ABDOU.BUILDING HAS COMMENCED ONA NEW POST OFFICE FOR BAKAU. ALSO FROM WHAT I HAVE BEEN TOLD THERE IS ANOFFICER FROM THE NIA(NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AUTHORITY) POSTED AT THE POSTOFFICES IN BANJUL AND SERREKUNDA TO ENSURE SECURITY OF DELIVERY.I HAVEALSO NOTICED THAT THE POST OFFICE IN BANJUL HAS UNDERGONE SOMERENOVATION.ON THE FOREIGN POLICY BIT,THE LINE ADOPTED SEEMS TO BE TOO HARSH INDIPLOMACY WHICH IS THE CORE OF FOREIGN POLICY.FORIGN POLICY IN WHAT ISKNOWN TODAY AS THE 'WESTERN WORLD' DOES NOT OPERATE IN THAT MANNER.THOSECOUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN THAT STANCE HAVE SEEN IT BACK FIRE IN THE FORMOF AID WITHDRAWAL ETC.A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA CANNOT TAKESUCH A STANCE.PROBABLY THE UNITED STATES CAN".------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 09:44:49 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970725084449.006a5d14@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 08:32 25/07/97 +0100, I wrote:>MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face of>this earth one day.>Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out of the>investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE LESS.May be our government cares or should care and do something. For instance,demand a thorough investigation and an adequate explanation. This is not thefirst time a Gambian have to undergo such pain in a Danish jail. The lastcase I know of is Babanding Fatty's in (1992 ??) (shown on Norwegian TV) whowas tortured while in police custody. His only "crime" was visiting Denmarkwithout any knowledge of any language the immigration authorities couldunderstand. He was later traumatized at the sight of a white man even whenhe was returned home.Thanks for being patient.Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 10:02:29 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B0514259077CCF@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainYou are right Abdou, they care less. And the suggestion you came withwas fair that our Government should do something (to get correctexplanation from The Danish authorities in this case).But still I think we Gambians (living abroad) should do something withsuch cases.This people know how prisoners are treated in Africa and they want touse the same methods with Africans that are detained in Europeespecially Scandinavia.Many Gambian prisoners have been tortured in Norwegian prison, which isnot allowed at all.So, let us not just give the whole responsibility to our Government, weGambians or Africans living abroad should not allow just thing, we cantake such matters up to the highest level. If not they will continuewith it.And who knows whose turn it's going to be next.Thanks Joof.Sorry for my bad English.> -----Original Message-----> From: Abdou Gibba [SMTP: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no > Sent: 25. juli 1997 10:45> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison> At 08:32 25/07/97 +0100, I wrote:> >MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face> of> >this earth one day.> >> >Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out> of the> >investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY> CARE LESS.> May be our government cares or should care and do something. For> instance,> demand a thorough investigation and an adequate explanation. This is> not the> first time a Gambian have to undergo such pain in a Danish jail. The> last> case I know of is Babanding Fatty's in (1992 ??) (shown on Norwegian> TV) who> was tortured while in police custody. His only "crime" was visiting> Denmark> without any knowledge of any language the immigration authorities> could> understand. He was later traumatized at the sight of a white man even> when> he was returned home.> Thanks for being patient.> Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 10:46:44 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: <19970725095020.AAA15294@LOCALNAME>On 25 Jul 97 at 9:44, Abdou Gibba wrote:> May be our government cares or should care and do something. For> instance, demand a thorough investigation and an adequate> explanation. This is not the first time a Gambian have to undergo> such pain in a Danish jail. The last case I know of is Babanding> Fatty's in (1992 ??) (shown on Norwegian TV) who was tortured while> in police custody. His only "crime" was visiting Denmark without any> knowledge of any language the immigration authorities could> understand. He was later traumatized at the sight of a white man> even when he was returned home.Abdou,Babanding Fatty was lucky to have a free lawyer who brought thewhole case to light or else he would have been deported withoutanyone knowing that he had been tortured here. The prison guards andthe police had tied both his legs and hands and covered his facewith a pillow whilst he was being beaten so that he will notrecognize them.They were even about to put him in a plane for deportation when thelawyer arrived at the airport with a permission that he the lawyerwas going to be responsible for his stay here for some time.The case ended with Babanding Fatty receiving a compensation of about80.000Dkr. (about D130.000) instead of the 1.5 million Dkr. that wasdemanded. The authorities paid for him to come back from TheGambia and gave evidence in the court.Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:39:56 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < 2453209054.87703140@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh---forwarded mail START---From: binta@iuj.ac.jp,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 25/07/97 3:37Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Momodou,Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this onerhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love tohear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we mustcontinue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.Lamin.---------------------------END------------------------------------------------- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:39:37 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970725103937.006a4084@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Badara you wrote:>You are right Abdou, they care less. And the suggestion you came with>was fair that our Government should do something (to get correct>explanation from The Danish authorities in this case).........let us not just give the whole responsibility to our Government, we>Gambians or Africans living abroad should not allow just thing, we can>take such matters up to the highest level. If not they will continue>with it...I agree with you, absolutely. It is our collective responsibility. Letscommend or thank Momodou and the Gambian Org. Chairman for their initiativesin this particular case.>Sorry for my bad English.No need to apologize on this. Even with our own mother tongues, we (ourgeneration) are no longer "fluent" as it is a mix with english and french.Momodou! Thanks for that piece of info. I have always been wondering whatcame out of that case. Thank God, at least some degree of justice is beenserved here.PS! I have a copy of that video (Babanding Fatty's Nightmare). If anyone isinterested, get in touch. Am sure we can work out something.HAVE A NICE WEEKEND Y'ALLAbdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 12:11:04 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Death of a gambian in a danish prisonMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F32190311010AD@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAs some of you allready said it=B4s not first time a gambian (or anafrican - there were some egyptian, a tanzanian a few years back) hasbeen tortured in danish police custody. Immediately I came to office =andsaw the message from Momodou Camara I called him for furtherinformation, if it has been on any news, and now I have asked forjuridical advice on this. I=B4m waiting for an answer. Till now I onlyhave information from Momodou, but it seems to me, that there has beensome "strange reactions and actions" from the prison-personnel on theincident. I=B4m not specialist on this and can not from the informationgiven say that there has an unnormal action/procedure taken place. Theproblem now is, that the answers to how he died will blow in the wind,because of no post-mortem examinations has taken place, and the familycan not wait any longer for the funeral.=20I expres my hope and pray for his soul to rest in peace.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:24:40 -0700From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < B0000002249@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThis is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute" < nari@commit.gm Greetings to all of you!I am a Documentalist taking care of two research libraries (Brikama & Sapu)to help our researchers have easy access to scientific and technicalinformation.As we have just come on line, I have decided to join the list with a viewto sharing your news, views and experiences.Regards.Falankoi M.S.JannehE-mail: nari@commit.gm ------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 18:09:50

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain







> MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face

> of

> this earth one day.

>

> Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out

> of the

> investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE

> LESS.

>

> Regards,

> Abdou Oujimai

>

Abdou - these people (the responsible authorities) care less because

those affected care less. What a formidable force they would have to

deal with had the Africans in Denmark come forth with the demand for

justice. What happened to Jonkong happens to Kofi, Olatunde, and all

the other Africans in Denmark. What can we do to impact the

investigations in Denmark - somebody please let us know! 52 separate

continental issues lacks the punch of a unified continental thrust.

These authorities thrive on the fact that we Africans are so fragmented

and that our mousy protests will die a mousy death since only the group

affected or worse, only the family affected, whose numbers are not

significant, will try to press for an investigation.



For the Gambian orgs there, what can we do? What other African

organizations are there to network with on issues that affect Africans?

Ugh!!!



Soffie



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 10:05:55 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



Welcome Mr=2E Janneh

Here in Maryland we have the biggest agricultural library in the world ( =20

in Beltsville) I hope you can use their resourses=2E It is near the =20

University of Maryland=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: gambia-l@commit=2Egm

Sent: Friday, July 25, 1997 9:27 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: New member



<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

This is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute"

<nari@commit=2Egm>

(nari@commit=2Egm)







Greetings to all of you!



I am a Documentalist taking care of two research libraries (Brikama & =20

Sapu)

to help our researchers have easy access to scientific and technical

information=2E



As we have just come on line, I have decided to join the list with a view

to sharing your news, views and experiences=2E



Regards=2E



Falankoi M=2ES=2EJanneh

E-mail: nari@commit=2Egm



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 15:38:10 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To: Momodou Camara <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Lamin,



Nobody is saying that Africans are not partly to blame for

the ills of the continent. The fact is Africa's development

came to a virtual halt for centuries because of slavery and

colonialism. Most African countries became 'independent' less than

forty years ago and had to start from scratch. These countries

were reduced to producers of primary products to feed western

industries. There is no need for me to go into the

unfavourable terms of trade imposed by these western countries

on African produce. The cost of manufactured goods has

increased tremendously while that of primary produce has

decreased drastically. Only warped minds, like those of the

Nigerian 'academics' could fail to see this. Doctors and other

academics here in Britain contradict each other everyday, depending on

whose interest they are serving. In the food and drinks

industry, for example, the situation is so confused, that no

one really knows what is healthy and what is not. In the

case of these Nigerians, they happen to be people of like

minds and interests, and cannot claim to be speaking for Africa.



The IMF and the World Bank are discredited institutions,

even in Europe. They have both a credibility and an image

problem. Let us take the case of The Gambia. When the IMF

came, hundreds of families lost their sources of income. Unlike

in Europe, they had nowhere to go to. Many of our public

corporations were sold to outsiders in the name of

privatisation, and at giveaway prices. The fact is there was

no private sector, but only foreign companies making money,

making money and making money. The story is the same all over

the world, even though sometimes they try to give the

impression that things were working in some countries, including

Ghana and The Gambia. We know this is not true, but somehow

we tend we leave others to think for us. Figures are figures,

and statisticians know that the same set of figures can be

used to tell a different story. It happens here all the time

with the political parties.



Lamin, I do not exactly know where you stand on this. At

first I thought they were the ideas of your 'friends'. It is

extraordinary that some of us are prepared to sweep under the

carpet, centuries of oppression and concentrate mainly on less

than four decades of 'independence'. After the Second World

War, Germany and Japan were completely destroyed, but the type

of assistance they recieved is nowhere near the usurious

lending policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Capiltalism is

based on exploitation, and Africa has been shackled and

manacled to ensure that this exploitation goes on forever. We

have to break these chains. We cannot do this when some of

us are prepared to turn a blind eye to centuries of treachery,

deceit and exploitation.



I remember in South Africa during the Apartheid era, there

were 'blacks' hunting down and killing 'blacks'. During Colonial

days Africans were divided and ruled. Force, bribery and other

means were used to turn Africans against each other.

Such tactics are still in vogue. The Nigerian 'academics' are

the latest, and in my view, willing victims. They are willing

to sell themselves for a mess of pottage.



HAVE A NICE WEEKEND

Momodou



On Fri, 25 Jul 1997,

Momodou Camara wrote:



> Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh

>

> ---forwarded mail START---

> From:

> To: Momodou Camara

> Date: 25/07/97 3:37

> Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

> Momodou,

>

> Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one

> rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to

> hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must

> continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.

>

> Lamin.

> ---------------------------END----------------------------------------------

>

>

>

> --- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 17:59:15 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9924.7B526100"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9924.7B526100

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



I was going to say something,but I can't better this one.Thanks for =

doing your history homework,Mr.Njie!



Regards Basss!



----------

From: M. Njie[SMTP:

Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:38 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto



Lamin,



Nobody is saying that Africans are not partly to blame for =



the ills of the continent. The fact is Africa's development =20

came to a virtual halt for centuries because of slavery and =20

colonialism. Most African countries became 'independent' less =

than =20

forty years ago and had to start from scratch. These countries =

=20

were reduced to producers of primary products to feed western =20

industries. There is no need for me to go into the =20

unfavourable terms of trade imposed by these western countries =20

on African produce. The cost of manufactured goods has =20

increased tremendously while that of primary produce has =20

decreased drastically. Only warped minds, like those of the =20

Nigerian 'academics' could fail to see this. Doctors and other =



academics here in Britain contradict each other everyday, depending on =

=20

whose interest they are serving. In the food and drinks =20

industry, for example, the situation is so confused, that no =20

one really knows what is healthy and what is not. In the =20

case of these Nigerians, they happen to be people of like =20

minds and interests, and cannot claim to be speaking for =

Africa.



The IMF and the World Bank are discredited institutions, =20

even in Europe. They have both a credibility and an image =20

problem. Let us take the case of The Gambia. When the IMF =20

came, hundreds of families lost their sources of income. Unlike =



in Europe, they had nowhere to go to. Many of our public =20

corporations were sold to outsiders in the name of =20

privatisation, and at giveaway prices. The fact is there was =20

no private sector, but only foreign companies making money, =20

making money and making money. The story is the same all over =

=20

the world, even though sometimes they try to give the =20

impression that things were working in some countries, including =

=20

Ghana and The Gambia. We know this is not true, but somehow =20

we tend we leave others to think for us. Figures are figures, =

=20

and statisticians know that the same set of figures can be =20

used to tell a different story. It happens here all the time =



with the political parties. =20



Lamin, I do not exactly know where you stand on this. At =20

first I thought they were the ideas of your 'friends'. It is =



extraordinary that some of us are prepared to sweep under the =



carpet, centuries of oppression and concentrate mainly on less =20

than four decades of 'independence'. After the Second World =20

War, Germany and Japan were completely destroyed, but the type =



of assistance they recieved is nowhere near the usurious =20

lending policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Capiltalism is =

=20

based on exploitation, and Africa has been shackled and =20

manacled to ensure that this exploitation goes on forever. We =20

have to break these chains. We cannot do this when some of =20

us are prepared to turn a blind eye to centuries of treachery, =20

deceit and exploitation.



I remember in South Africa during the Apartheid era, there =20

were 'blacks' hunting down and killing 'blacks'. During Colonial =

=20

days Africans were divided and ruled. Force, bribery and other =



means were used to turn Africans against each other. =20

Such tactics are still in vogue. The Nigerian 'academics' are =20

the latest, and in my view, willing victims. They are willing =



to sell themselves for a mess of pottage. =20



HAVE A NICE WEEKEND

Momodou =20



On Fri, 25 Jul 1997,=20

Momodou Camara wrote:



> Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh

>=20

> ---forwarded mail START---

> From:

> To: Momodou Camara

> Date: 25/07/97 3:37

> Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

> Momodou,

>=20

> Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one

> rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to

> hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must

> continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.

>=20

> Lamin.

> =

---------------------------END-------------------------------------------=

---

>=20

>=20

>=20

> --- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara

>=20

>=20

>=20

>=20





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:04:02 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



My sincere condolences go out to the family of Jonkong

May his soul rest in peace=2E

One thing concerns me a lot =2EWe have a lot of Gambians that face the hard=

=20

and expensive reality of a burial overseas=2E It can cost as much as five =20=

=20

thousand dollars in some cases and the worst part of all if the are =20

muslims they may not be buried in the proper prescribed Islamic rites=2E =20

(example embalming the body or post mortem forbidden by tradition except =20

for Police cases!!) Even for our Christian brothers they face the high =20

and expensive caskets etc which most of the time meets all of us in very =20

bad financial situation=2E

Suggestion

We need only a final death insurance policy -it pay for all funeral =20

expenses and that can be a big relief to the ones we leave behind=2E

Habib Diab -Ghanim



-----Original Message-----

From: paomar@iglou=2Ecom

Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 8:21 PM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p



<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

My condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong=2E May Allah,

the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen)=2E



Pa-Mambuna=2E



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of

> July 1997=2E Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with

> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation

> cell=2E

> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison

> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the

> isolation=2E There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of

> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck=2E

>

> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the

> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the

> Gambian Organization here=2E We demanded a postmortem which had not

> been done=2E Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks

> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him

> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to

> have a body laying for days without being buried=2E The consul

> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a

> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have

> a lot of unanswered questions=2E We know how the Neo-Nazis are well

> represented in some Danish institutions=2E

>

> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on

> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to

> hurt oneself=2E Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed=2E

>

> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that

> there was foul play involved=2E

> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what

> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report

> who will do the second investigation if there is any=2E

>

> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on

> Saturday the 26th July=2E

>

> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to

> stay in Bakau Newtown=2E

>

> May allah have mercy on his soul=2E

>

> Momodou Camara



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 00:24:13 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



I love this forwarded message.



Lamin.



Imagine there is a bank which credits your account each morning with

> $86,400, carries over no balance from day to day, allows you to keep no

> cash balance, and every evening cancels whatever part of the amount you

> had failed to use during the day.

>

> What would you do?

>

> Draw out every cent, of course!

>

> Well, everyone has such a bank. Its name is TIME. Every morning, it

> credits you with 86,400 seconds. Every night it writes off, as lost,

> whatever of this you have failed to invest to good purpose. It carries

> over no balance. It allows no overdraft.

>

> Each day it opens a new account for you. Each night it burns the records

> of the day. If you fail to use the day's deposits, the loss is yours.

>

> There is no going back. There is no drawing against the "tomorrow".

> You must live in the present on today's deposits. Invest it so as to get

> from it the utmost in health, happiness and success!

>

> The clock is running. Make the most of today..

>

> To realize the value of ONE YEAR

> Ask a student who has failed his exam.

>

> To realize the value of ONE MONTH

> Ask a mother who has given birth to a pre-mature baby.

>

> To realize the value of ONE WEEK

> Ask an editor of a weekly newspaper.

>

> To realize the value of ONE DAY

> Ask a daily wage laborer who has ten kids to feed.

>

> To realize the value of ONE HOUR

> Ask the lovers who are waiting to meet

>

> To realize the value of ONE MINUTE

> Ask a person who has missed the train.

>

> To realize the value of ONE SECOND

> Ask the person who has won a silver medal in Olympics.

>

>

> Treasure every moment that you have and treasure it more because you shared

> it with someone special enough to have your time... and remember, time

> waits for no one.

>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 00:32:43 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Death of a gambian in a danish prison

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



May the soul of the departed Jonkong rest in peace. The struggle for

equality is a very difficult one considering that even in our own homes

justice is at times not done accordingly. However, I suppose our

government will take more concrete steps towards such blatant

injustices meted out to Gambians abroad. Those living in these

countries must begin to see themselves as one community who must

work together to avert the recurrence of such dastardly acts. As is

often said, the next victim could be anyone.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:34:09 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <



My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jonkong Dibba . This can

be such a cruel and unjust world!. My prayers are with you.

Liz Stewart Fatti



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:43:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: death of Dembo Marong

Message-ID: <



Last week, one of my relatives by marriage, Dembo Marong was killed due to

complications from a car accident in The GAmbia. I don't know a lot about him

in detail except that his father is Nanso Marong from Busumbala. I thought I

should send this message in case there are any list members who may know him

and have not heard.



May Allah bless him and the family, Amin



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:45:33 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: death of Dembo Marong

Message-ID: <





I do not know him but deaths by automobile accidents are increasing a

lot especially due to alcohol related causes and most of the victims are

not the intoxicated ones unfortunately.

May Allah give him peace in his grave

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, July 25, 1997 11:36 AM

To:

Subject: death of Dembo Marong



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Last week, one of my relatives by marriage, Dembo Marong was killed due

to

complications from a car accident in The GAmbia. I don't know a lot about

him

in detail except that his father is Nanso Marong from Busumbala. I

thought I

should send this message in case there are any list members who may know

him

and have not heard.



May Allah bless him and the family, Amin



**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:48:50 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <





Generally speaking the indications are not good for a country like Gambia

that has no natural resources to help pay for the debt( example --il,

diamonds etc)

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 9:48 PM

To:

Subject: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

In a message dated 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDT,

Gibba) writes:



<< Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the

implication of this?

>>



Dear Gambia L,



I am not an economists but i can tell you one thing, the debt of a

country

affects it's growth, economic development and the ability to invest in

social development.



momodou j

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

Sender:

Reply-to:

To: GAMBIA-L@,

Mailing List), @

Date: 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDT



Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the

implication of this?



Thanks Andrea!



Abdou Oujimai









**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 12:05:48 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blami

Message-ID: <





I agree but remember Britain started almost all the conflicts in order to

control ---The motto was -divide and rule

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From:

Sent: Friday, July 25, 1997 5:17 AM

To:

Subject: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blami



<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 25/07/97 3:37

Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Momodou,



Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one

rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to

hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must

continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.



Lamin.

---------------------------END--------------------------------------------

--







--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara









**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 12:22:34 -0500

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: RE: Death of a gambian in a danish priso

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable



At least we can sometimes find out what is going on and document them in =20

the Americas and Europe but in most of the third world can you do the =20

same??

The answer is not easy but it is food for thought=2E

Habib



-----Original Message-----

From: binta@iuj=2Eac=2Ejp

Sent: Friday, July 25, 1997 11:27 AM

To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu

Subject: Re: Death of a gambian in a danish priso



<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>

--------------------------------------------------------------------------=

=20

--

May the soul of the departed Jonkong rest in peace=2E The struggle for

equality is a very difficult one considering that even in our own homes

justice is at times not done accordingly=2E However, I suppose our

government will take more concrete steps towards such blatant

injustices meted out to Gambians abroad=2E Those living in these

countries must begin to see themselves as one community who must

work together to avert the recurrence of such dastardly acts=2E As is

often said, the next victim could be anyone=2E



Lamin=2E



**************************************

National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 19:02:58 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970725180637.AAA6716@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Laura T Rader has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara







*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:42:44 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I want to welcome Falankoi Jammeh to Gambia-l. Being a librarian, his

introduction caught my attention with the mention of the research

libraries at Brikama and Sapu. I am glad to see that there is some

internet access enabling Falankoi to ride on the information superhighway.

Falankoi, please feel free to contact me for library related matters and

issues.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











On Fri, 25 Jul 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:



> This is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute" <

> (

>

>

>

> Greetings to all of you!

>

> I am a Documentalist taking care of two research libraries (Brikama & Sapu)

> to help our researchers have easy access to scientific and technical

> information.

>

> As we have just come on line, I have decided to join the list with a view

> to sharing your news, views and experiences.

>

> Regards.

>

> Falankoi M.S.Janneh

> E-mail:

>





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 03:47:54 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



I do not hope to give any EXPERT opinion on the the high debt owed

by the Gambia because I am no expert on economic issues. Nonetheless, I

wish to opine this much.



These days it is not uncommon to realsie that there are rating

institutions in the world that rate the creditworthiness of

corporations. I guess the most popular among these are Standard and

Poor's and Moodys. Recently, these rating institutions have started

publishing ratings on countries, notably the so-called 'emerging

economies'. A rating of AAA would be considered the best and so on

down the ladder to C or no rating. Although such rating is fraught

with problems, it is nonetheless used by creditors to determine

the risk level in these countries. It goes without saying that

countries with more favourable ratings can borrow under more favourable

conditions,i.e., lower interest rates and hence lower debt service

costs, higher loan amounts, and perhaps longer grace periods. One

factor that therefore influences a country's rating will be its

ability to generate adequate funds in the future to repay the debts.

Consequently, all other things constant, the higher the amount of

debt incurred by a country, the higher the likelihood that it may

default in debt servicing. A direct consequence of which is that its

credit rating will worsen and further borrowing becomes difficult.



But a higher debt service cost per se is not bad, neither is the

accumulation of more debt. I guess I am moving away from scientific

(positive) economics into normative(one influenced by personal

'prejudices', ethics etc) economics. What is definitely bad is the

acquisition of more debt for consumption (not investment) purposes.

And the reason why this is not so good is simple. We must remember

that most of these loans fall due for repayment 10 to 20 years down

the line. Now, if we borrow today and consume all ( eg paying per

diems and some other expenses that governments must learn to curtail),

we are doing a disservice to our kids and generations to come who will

be forced to bear the brunt of our present actions. They will be

paying for something they never enjoyed! It is in this respect that

national debts are worrying UNLESS THEY ARE INVESTED IN PROJECTS THAT

WILL GENERATE FUTURE REVENUE FOR REPAYING THE DEBTS. Sadly though,

this simple fact hardly dawns on our leaders or they turn a blind eye

and a deaf ear caring less what happens tomorrow.



Cutting this long 'crap' short, I may say that borrowing and consuming

today what ought to be invested leads to economic stagnation, if not

deterioration. As economies grow it becomes imperative to borrow from

outside to either augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchange

gap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation of capital

goods. But when a country borrows significantly today without making

provisions for the future, that country may unwillingly pass up

(forgo) lucrative investment projects in the future due to higher

borrowing costs arising from unfavourable credit rating--a condition

created by past, excessive borrowing.



On a final note, one way of curtailing national debt ( internal or

external) is to encourage private sector investment through fair and

appropriate incentives that can be monitored to guard against abuse,

cut unnecessary government expenditure, in our case, tighten custom

controls, reduce government entourage on foreign visits to the barest

required minimum. Above all this, government must work more on

meritocracy, not mere political patronage. The governed must feel that

Equity is being done and that our leaders themselves are willing to

sacrifice for the country by not lining their pockets with huge perks

and per diems (travel allowances).



Moving to the Gambia, many of us must remember that one very factor

that culminated in the lacklustre support for the Jawara regime

during the coup(94)was the publicised 60(?)man entourage Sir Dawda took

to the Earth Summit in Rio and their long extended stay ( and yeah the

huge per diems that went with it) while rural ambulances went without

gasoline, for example. Guarding against excessive government spending

and giving more thought to what will happen to our kids is the key.



Hey, thanks for reading this ....... you know! Abdou Gibba, I hope I

have thrown some light on your question.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 03:52:39 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: New Member--Subscription

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



List Managers,



Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List. His email address is:

Baboucarr.Manneh@MSC.STUDENT.WAU.NL



Thanks for you efforts and 'keep up the good work down there'.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 22:00:55 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New Member--Subscription

Message-ID: <19970725210435.AAA8994@LOCALNAME>



Baboucarr Manneh has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l

Baboucarr. Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu



Regards

Momodou Camara



On 26 Jul 97 at 3:52,



> List Managers,

>

> Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List. His email address is:

> Baboucarr.Manneh@MSC.STUDENT.WAU.NL

>

> Thanks for you efforts and 'keep up the good work down there'.

>

> Lamin.

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 16:32:03 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY

Message-ID: <



My question too Bass. Maybe there should be a heavy duty education campaign

of some sort, just to focus on educating those who might consider another

coup. Would this be feasable?



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 16:52:10 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Thanks for your efforts Tombong

Liz Stewart Fatti



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 15:12:06 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Habib, you raise a very important point regarding death insurance policies

and coverages. The African Organizations in Seattle, Washington have an

umbrella organization called The Organization of African Associations

( OAA ). The organization that I belong to called SeneGambia Association

of Washington State is a member of OAA. The current president of OAA is

Gambia-l's own Dr Sheku G Kamara who has been a dynamite force in securing

a life, death and accidental insurance policy for The OAA and its member

organization.

So, I am asking Dr Kamara to share with Gambia-l, the insurance

program and coverage that we have here in Seattle. Probably, other African

Organizations world wide might be interested in emulating our program.



Thanks

Tony









On Fri, 25 Jul 1997



> My sincere condolences go out to the family of Jonkong

> May his soul rest in peace.

> One thing concerns me a lot .We have a lot of Gambians that face the hard

> and expensive reality of a burial overseas. It can cost as much as five

> thousand dollars in some cases and the worst part of all if the are

> muslims they may not be buried in the proper prescribed Islamic rites.

> (example embalming the body or post mortem forbidden by tradition except

> for Police cases!!) Even for our Christian brothers they face the high

> and expensive caskets etc which most of the time meets all of us in very

> bad financial situation.

> Suggestion

> We need only a final death insurance policy -it pay for all funeral

> expenses and that can be a big relief to the ones we leave behind.

> Habib Diab -Ghanim

>

> -----Original Message-----

> From:

> Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 8:21 PM

> To:

> Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p

>

> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>

> --------------------------------------------------------------------------

> --

> My condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong. May Allah,

> the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen).

>

> Pa-Mambuna.

>

> Camara, Momodou wrote:

> >

> > Gambia-l,

> > A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of

> > July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with

> > the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation

> > cell.

> > Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison

> > guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the

> > isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of

> > hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.

> >

> > A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the

> > brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the

> > Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not

> > been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks

> > holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him

> > buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to

> > have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul

> > told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a

> > report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have

> > a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well

> > represented in some Danish institutions.

> >

> > Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on

> > his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to

> > hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.

> >

> > The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that

> > there was foul play involved.

> > There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what

> > happened because it will be the same people who made the first report

> > who will do the second investigation if there is any.

> >

> > The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on

> > Saturday the 26th July.

> >

> > Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to

> > stay in Bakau Newtown.

> >

> > May allah have mercy on his soul.

> >

> > Momodou Camara

>

> **************************************

> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

> Suite 550 East Tower

> Washington, D.C. 20005

> Voice: (202) 289-5920

> Fax: (202) 289-5938

> **************************************

>





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 00:29:06 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT





Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa



July 25, 1997







HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - African Americans are as capable as their

white counterparts to assist Africa develop, civil rights activist and

cleric, Rev. Jesse Jackson said on Friday.



In a hard-hitting speech at the Fourth African African American Summit

that ends Friday, Jackson said there was so much talent among the

African Americans waiting to be tapped by African people.



We can broker trade, establish telecommunications systems, transport,

housing. There is no building we cannot design, there is no river we

cannot dam for irrigation or turn into energy. We can run banks,

universities..., he said.



Now that Africa was politically free from colonialism, he said, it was

time to become reciprocal trading partners.



Don't just assign us to talk to white people, talk to us, he said.



Jackson said the relationship between Africans and African Americans

should develop beyond ethnicity to trade and investment with character

and human values.



Man cannot live on bread alone...we need values. Our kinship is not in

ethnicity but we need to wipe out malnutrition, illiteracy, provide

decent housing and stop drug abuse, said Jackson.



In order to strengthen relations, Jackson said there was need to

cement bonds between Africans and African Americans through acquiring

observer status in the Organisation of African Unity and the need for

the U.S. and African governments to legitimise dual citizenship.



These relationships can be done according to the law. We must overcome

slavery and colonialism which cast doubts about each other. We must

assess each other's capabilities, he added.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 18:39:51 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attack

Message-ID: <199707252239.SAA21407@hemlock>

Content-Type: text



>

> Three rebels held for Gambia attack

>

> Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.

>

> BANJUL, July 23 (Reuter) - Gambian soldiers have captured three out

> of four rebels who clashed with troops on the eve of the third

> anniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power, an

> army statement said on Wednesday.

> The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in a

> failed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrol on

> Monday after seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30

> miles) west of the capital Banjul.

> One was wounded and captured at the time of the clash and two

> others were picked up on Tuesday, the army said. Stolen weapons were

> recovered.

>



It is disturbing to see this kind of events happening in the Gambia. I

don't think the Gambia needs a rebel army statinoned outside. The

Government should do whatever it can to make them come home. Perhaps

extending them an olive branch in the name of reconciliation and good will

is a good start. Any military solution runs the risk of further

violence.





Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 15:40:02 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: I'm outta here...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I will be leaving for the Gambia next Tuesday to spend a year or so doing

research in Bakau. I don't know yet if I will be doing e-mail down there,

it seems long distance costs are pretty high. Anyway, if the list

managers would please unsuscribe me for now...I have enjoyed this bantaba

immensely and will be back next year. I wish you all a wonderful year!

If anyone will be in Gambia and wants to get together, I can be reached at

phone number 49 63 76. Best, Ylva (who is going to go break in the new

airport terminal...)





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 16:21:56 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To:

Subject: So long.........

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



List Administrator,



Please unsubscribe



I have been very busy of late and this will continue to be the case for

the next six or so months. I'll subscribe sometime next year.



A good weekend to all!!



Madiba.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 21:25:05 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: I'm outta here...

Message-ID: <



Have a good trip...but you didn't put your name at the end of the note. By

the way what kind of research will you be doing in Banjul?

Liz Stewart Fatti



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 21:25:33 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: I'm outta here...

Message-ID: <



I meant to say Bakau.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 22:20:31 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



A warm welcome to Mr. Falankoi Janneh from a fellow Gunjurian and former RDP

colleague! Greetings to all, particularly Nyakassi.



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 05:03:58 +0200

From: "pa sowe" <

To: <

Subject: TRIP TO OAU SUMMIT(CONFIRMATION NEEDED)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Andrea



You stated that secretary of state for finance and economics said that, the

total amount

which the president and his deligation spent, including the cost of special

flight and allowances

totals to the sum of 742,772.00. IS THIS AMOUNT CORRECT?



Pa Sowe









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 00:22:14 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <199707260422.AAA22208@hemlock>

Content-Type: text



Momodou,

Perhaps you guys in area are doing what you can to get answers from

authorities and I commend you all. I would suggest that Gambia-l draft

a petition (letter of concern) to the authorities in Banjul on the

issue. We should ask them to do everything they can to bring the

matter to the highest level in the Danish Government.



I do not know what kind of material Jonkong's "Kara la " was made of!



Malanding Jaiteh



>

> Gambia-l,

> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of

> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with

> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation

> cell.

> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison

> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the

> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of

> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.

>

> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the

> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the

> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not

> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks

> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him

> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to

> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul

> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a

> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have

> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well

> represented in some Danish institutions.

>

> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on

> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to

> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.

>

> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that

> there was foul play involved.

> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what

> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report

> who will do the second investigation if there is any.

>

> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on

> Saturday the 26th July.

>

> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to

> stay in Bakau Newtown.

>

> May allah have mercy on his soul.

>

>

> Momodou Camara

>





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:37:22 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <19970726114107.AAB37384@LOCALNAME>



Thanks to both Habib and Tony with regard to the death insurance

coverage. We have tried to have one before but could not get any

insurance company accepting a collective death insurance policy. The

Morrocans here have a coverage but through a company based in Morroco

which covers the transportation.

We are interested to know if this company in Seattle is international

and can cover transportation or any other insurance company in Gambia

or Senegal who might be interested.



However, we have our own network of Gambians and Senegalese here who

always gather donations for the transportation whenever someone

dies in our community. But the question is how long can we continue

to do this? We have also established another fund called "The

SeneGambian Funneral Fund" which assists only its members (that has

not happened yet).



I would like to thank every one for the feed back on this issue

and it can happen to Gambians anywhere overseas.



Regards

Momodou Camara





On 25 Jul 97 at 15:12, A. Loum wrote:



>

> Habib, you raise a very important point regarding death insurance

> policies and coverages. The African Organizations in Seattle,

> Washington have an umbrella organization called The Organization of

> African Associations ( OAA ). The organization that I belong to

> called SeneGambia Association of Washington State is a member of

> OAA. The current president of OAA is Gambia-l's own Dr Sheku G

> Kamara who has been a dynamite force in securing a life, death and

> accidental insurance policy for The OAA and its member organization.

> So, I am asking Dr Kamara to share with Gambia-l, the insurance

> program and coverage that we have here in Seattle. Probably, other

> African Organizations world wide might be interested in emulating

> our program.

>

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:37:23 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <19970726114107.AAC37384@LOCALNAME>



On 26 Jul 97 at 0:22, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Momodou,

>

> I do not know what kind of material Jonkong's "Kara la " was made

> of!

>



Malanding, I understand from the people who washed the body that the

material is the usual three coloured threads (red, white and

black).



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:37:21 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: A call for financial discipline

Message-ID: <19970726114107.AAD37384@LOCALNAME>



Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,

1997 for those of you who like figures!



"............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the

National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for

nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both

the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's

trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could

have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised

eye brows...."



FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE



".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the

following:

D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.

D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial

tour.

D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during

the President's provincial Tour.

D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the

inauguration ceremony.

D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the

Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.

D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence

anniversary.

D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of

the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.

D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take

care of government travels.

D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to

government officials.

D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential

Elections.

D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure

connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.

D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special

Mission allowance.

D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to

meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.

D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet

expenses during the National Assembly elections.

D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)

Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and

per diem for security personel.......



CONCLUSION

The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the

unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure

without any questions.

Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by

raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the

constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save

themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to

safeguard the national interest.

this government merged after the country came to the realization of

what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former

President were everywhere but are no longer.

People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three

teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President

Jammeh's potraits.

The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony

could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a

whole year.

The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide

work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or

purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.

today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have

been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia

received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what

was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia

hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our

coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an

oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a

foreign company is D470 million.

D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.

Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is

meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the

importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.

If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."





______________________END___________________________





***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,

any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:00:42 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: A call for financial discipline

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Momodou,



Can we really afford this? I wonder.



Regards,

Momodou



On Sat, 26 Jul 1997

wrote:



> Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,

> 1997 for those of you who like figures!

>

> "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the

> National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for

> nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both

> the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

> Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's

> trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could

> have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised

> eye brows...."

>

> FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE

>

> ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the

> following:

> D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.

> D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial

> tour.

> D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during

> the President's provincial Tour.

> D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the

> inauguration ceremony.

> D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the

> Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.

> D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence

> anniversary.

> D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of

> the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.

> D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take

> care of government travels.

> D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to

> government officials.

> D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential

> Elections.

> D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure

> connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.

> D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special

> Mission allowance.

> D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to

> meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.

> D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet

> expenses during the National Assembly elections.

> D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)

> Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and

> per diem for security personel.......

>

> CONCLUSION

> The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the

> unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure

> without any questions.

> Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by

> raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the

> constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save

> themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to

> safeguard the national interest.

> this government merged after the country came to the realization of

> what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former

> President were everywhere but are no longer.

> People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three

> teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President

> Jammeh's potraits.

> The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony

> could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a

> whole year.

> The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide

> work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or

> purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.

> today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have

> been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia

> received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what

> was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia

> hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our

> coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an

> oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a

> foreign company is D470 million.

> D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.

> Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is

> meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the

> importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.

> If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."

>

>

> ______________________END___________________________

>

>

> ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,

> any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***

>

> Momodou Camara

>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 13:36:50 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A call for financial discipline

Message-ID: <19970726124035.AAA28336@LOCALNAME>



A review of the estimates reveals that the expenditures had already

been incurred and thats why Sidia calls it unconstitutional.



On 26 Jul 97 at 12:00, M. Njie wrote:



> Momodou,

>

> Can we really afford this? I wonder.

>

> Regards,

> Momodou

>

> On Sat, 26 Jul 1997

>

>

> > Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,

> > 1997 for those of you who like figures!

> >

> > "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the

> > National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for

> > nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both

> > the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

> > Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's

> > trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could

> > have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised

> > eye brows...."

> >

> > FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE

> >

> > ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the

> > following:

> > D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.

> > D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial

> > tour.

> > D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during

> > the President's provincial Tour.

> > D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the

> > inauguration ceremony.

> > D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the

> > Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.

> > D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence

> > anniversary.

> > D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of

> > the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.

> > D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take

> > care of government travels.

> > D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to

> > government officials.

> > D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential

> > Elections.

> > D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure

> > connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.

> > D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special

> > Mission allowance.

> > D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to

> > meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.

> > D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet

> > expenses during the National Assembly elections.

> > D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)

> > Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and

> > per diem for security personel.......

> >

> > CONCLUSION

> > The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the

> > unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure

> > without any questions.

> > Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by

> > raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the

> > constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save

> > themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to

> > safeguard the national interest.

> > this government merged after the country came to the realization of

> > what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former

> > President were everywhere but are no longer.

> > People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three

> > teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President

> > Jammeh's potraits.

> > The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony

> > could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a

> > whole year.

> > The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide

> > work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or

> > purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.

> > today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have

> > been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia

> > received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what

> > was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia

> > hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our

> > coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an

> > oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a

> > foreign company is D470 million.

> > D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.

> > Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is

> > meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the

> > importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.

> > If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."

> >

> >

> > ______________________END___________________________

> >

> >

> > ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,

> > any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***

> >

> > Momodou Camara

> >



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 13:47:39 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



It has become accepted among law enforcement officers in

many western countries that an African life is cheap.

Consequently, police officers can always refuse to give evidence

in court if an African dies in their custody. They also at

times have no qualms in manipulating evidence to ensure

conviction of an African.



In Britain here, the case of a Ghanaian who died in police

custody is set to be reviewed. Police officers had refused to

give evidence at first, but may now be compelled to. Ibrahima

Sey, a Gambian, died in police custody in April, last year.

He was handcuffed at the time, but the police used CS spray

on him because at the time, they were testing the effect of

the spray on human beings. Ibrahima was not a criminal; he

simply had a quarrel with his wife. Piara Powar,

spokesman for the Newham Monitoring Group, called for a halt

to the CS trial saying, "When CS spray first came out it was

said it was for use on dangerous criminals, not for people

handcuffed inside a police station." Lee Jasper of the National

Black Caucus added: "How can it possibly be justified to use

CS spray on a suspect who is handcufffed and surrounded by

officers in the confines of a police station?" Later it was

said that Ibrahima died from heart failure. If this verdict

is accepted, then no one will ever be prosecuted. When we

complain about these things, we are told that the law is too

complicated for rustics like us to understand its intricacies.

If it had happened to their citizen in another country, they

would have sent their own medical expert to find out the

actual cause of death.



Stephen Lawrence, an 18 year old 'black' teenager was killed

four years ago by five 'white' youths. The killers-Neil Acourt,

his brother Jamie, Gary Dobson, Knight and David Norris-have

yet to be successfully prosecuted. This despite the fact a

coroner's jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing "as a

result of a completely unprovoked racist attack by five white

youths."



These youths are committed racists. They were filmed

practising how to use knives on their victims, and uttering

sickening racist obscenities. In the film, one of the

murderers, Norris, says: "If I was going to kill myself I

would go and kill every black ****, every copper, every Paki.

I would take them, skin the black **** alive, torture him and

set him alight. I would blow his two legs and arms off and

say, 'you can swim home now'." (This is just one example).



After watching the video, magistrate David Cooper said: "This

isn't the sly and s******ing racism which is common in many

sectors of society. It is not even the blatant racism used on

football terraces or as a substitute for humour by some

comedians. It shows a deeply held, emphatic and sadistic

loathing of black people." Solicitor-General Sir Derek Spencer

said that "it is great injustice that those responsible for

the killing have not been brought to justice." And Labour MP

Peter Bottomley said: "If the rest of us just walked by on

the other side without some solidarity with the family - and

for those who have had to put up with a habit in South-East

London of some young people, mainly white, carrying knives and

using them - then we aren't the society we ought to be.



Why then has justice not been done? The fact is the

police were uncharacteristically slow to respond to Stephen's

death as they would otherwise have done had he been "white".

This slowness allowed the criminals to do what they could to

cover their tracks. Also people in the area are unwilling to

give evidence. They have been accused, rightly or wrongly, that

their refusal to give evidence had everything to do with colour.



Few days ago, Martin Kamara, a fibre optic engineer, was

put by police in an Identification parade with 8 white men.

To make it fair, they painted the white men's faces (they did

not paint their hands) black! The situation was described by

Mr Justice Astill as a farce. And according to Peter Moore,

director of Sheffield's Racial Equality Council, "This is

another dent in the confidence of people from other ethnic

minorities in the police and the judicial system."



What is to be done? When Africans in Europe die for

whatever reason there should be a proper inquiry involving our own doctors

or independent doctors hired by us to look into the matter.

It is also important for African governments to create the

type of atmosphere that will encourage people outside to

return home. We do not need other international agencies to

do this for us. We have to recognise that, at the end of

the day, we are our own saviours. It is important that we

get our priorities right in terms of how we manage-not

mismanage-our scarce resources. African governments must

increase the democratic space in their respective countries,

and set themselves, in earnest this time, to the task of

improving the lot of the many and not only lining the

pockets of the few.



Cheers,

Momodou





Thu, 24 Jul 1997



> Gambia-l,

> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of

> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with

> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation

> cell.

> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison

> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the

> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of

> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.

>

> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the

> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the

> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not

> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks

> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him

> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to

> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul

> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a

> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have

> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well

> represented in some Danish institutions.

>

> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on

> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to

> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.

>

> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that

> there was foul play involved.

> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what

> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report

> who will do the second investigation if there is any.

>

> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on

> Saturday the 26th July.

>

> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to

> stay in Bakau Newtown.

>

> May allah have mercy on his soul.

>

>

> Momodou Camara

>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 13:56:05 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: A call for financial discipline

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Momodou,



I know! I was just questioning whether such a level of

expenditure could be sustained.



Regards,

Momodou



On Sat, 26 Jul 1997

wrote:



> A review of the estimates reveals that the expenditures had already

> been incurred and thats why Sidia calls it unconstitutional.

>

> On 26 Jul 97 at 12:00, M. Njie wrote:

>

> > Momodou,

> >

> > Can we really afford this? I wonder.

> >

> > Regards,

> > Momodou

> >

> > On Sat, 26 Jul 1997

> >

> >

> > > Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,

> > > 1997 for those of you who like figures!

> > >

> > > "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the

> > > National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for

> > > nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both

> > > the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.

> > > Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's

> > > trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could

> > > have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised

> > > eye brows...."

> > >

> > > FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE

> > >

> > > ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the

> > > following:

> > > D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.

> > > D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial

> > > tour.

> > > D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during

> > > the President's provincial Tour.

> > > D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the

> > > inauguration ceremony.

> > > D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the

> > > Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.

> > > D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence

> > > anniversary.

> > > D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of

> > > the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.

> > > D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take

> > > care of government travels.

> > > D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to

> > > government officials.

> > > D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential

> > > Elections.

> > > D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure

> > > connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.

> > > D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special

> > > Mission allowance.

> > > D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to

> > > meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.

> > > D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet

> > > expenses during the National Assembly elections.

> > > D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)

> > > Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and

> > > per diem for security personel.......

> > >

> > > CONCLUSION

> > > The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the

> > > unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure

> > > without any questions.

> > > Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by

> > > raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the

> > > constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save

> > > themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to

> > > safeguard the national interest.

> > > this government merged after the country came to the realization of

> > > what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former

> > > President were everywhere but are no longer.

> > > People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three

> > > teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President

> > > Jammeh's potraits.

> > > The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony

> > > could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a

> > > whole year.

> > > The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide

> > > work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or

> > > purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.

> > > today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have

> > > been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia

> > > received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what

> > > was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia

> > > hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our

> > > coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an

> > > oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a

> > > foreign company is D470 million.

> > > D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.

> > > Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is

> > > meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the

> > > importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.

> > > If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."

> > >

> > >

> > > ______________________END___________________________

> > >

> > >

> > > ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,

> > > any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***

> > >

> > > Momodou Camara

> > >

>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 14:24:17 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Lamin,



I am in broad agreement with your analysis. But I would

like you to throw more light on what you mean by, "As

economies grow, it becomes imperative to borrow from outside to

either augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchange

gap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation of

capital goods."



Regards,

Momodou



On Sat, 26 Jul 1997



> Gambia-l,

>

> I do not hope to give any EXPERT opinion on the the high debt owed

> by the Gambia because I am no expert on economic issues. Nonetheless, I

> wish to opine this much.

>

> These days it is not uncommon to realsie that there are rating

> institutions in the world that rate the creditworthiness of

> corporations. I guess the most popular among these are Standard and

> Poor's and Moodys. Recently, these rating institutions have started

> publishing ratings on countries, notably the so-called 'emerging

> economies'. A rating of AAA would be considered the best and so on

> down the ladder to C or no rating. Although such rating is fraught

> with problems, it is nonetheless used by creditors to determine

> the risk level in these countries. It goes without saying that

> countries with more favourable ratings can borrow under more favourable

> conditions,i.e., lower interest rates and hence lower debt service

> costs, higher loan amounts, and perhaps longer grace periods. One

> factor that therefore influences a country's rating will be its

> ability to generate adequate funds in the future to repay the debts.

> Consequently, all other things constant, the higher the amount of

> debt incurred by a country, the higher the likelihood that it may

> default in debt servicing. A direct consequence of which is that its

> credit rating will worsen and further borrowing becomes difficult.

>

> But a higher debt service cost per se is not bad, neither is the

> accumulation of more debt. I guess I am moving away from scientific

> (positive) economics into normative(one influenced by personal

> 'prejudices', ethics etc) economics. What is definitely bad is the

> acquisition of more debt for consumption (not investment) purposes.

> And the reason why this is not so good is simple. We must remember

> that most of these loans fall due for repayment 10 to 20 years down

> the line. Now, if we borrow today and consume all ( eg paying per

> diems and some other expenses that governments must learn to curtail),

> we are doing a disservice to our kids and generations to come who will

> be forced to bear the brunt of our present actions. They will be

> paying for something they never enjoyed! It is in this respect that

> national debts are worrying UNLESS THEY ARE INVESTED IN PROJECTS THAT

> WILL GENERATE FUTURE REVENUE FOR REPAYING THE DEBTS. Sadly though,

> this simple fact hardly dawns on our leaders or they turn a blind eye

> and a deaf ear caring less what happens tomorrow.

>

> Cutting this long 'crap' short, I may say that borrowing and consuming

> today what ought to be invested leads to economic stagnation, if not

> deterioration. As economies grow it becomes imperative to borrow from

> outside to either augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchange

> gap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation of capital

> goods. But when a country borrows significantly today without making

> provisions for the future, that country may unwillingly pass up

> (forgo) lucrative investment projects in the future due to higher

> borrowing costs arising from unfavourable credit rating--a condition

> created by past, excessive borrowing.

>

> On a final note, one way of curtailing national debt ( internal or

> external) is to encourage private sector investment through fair and

> appropriate incentives that can be monitored to guard against abuse,

> cut unnecessary government expenditure, in our case, tighten custom

> controls, reduce government entourage on foreign visits to the barest

> required minimum. Above all this, government must work more on

> meritocracy, not mere political patronage. The governed must feel that

> Equity is being done and that our leaders themselves are willing to

> sacrifice for the country by not lining their pockets with huge perks

> and per diems (travel allowances).

>

> Moving to the Gambia, many of us must remember that one very factor

> that culminated in the lacklustre support for the Jawara regime

> during the coup(94)was the publicised 60(?)man entourage Sir Dawda took

> to the Earth Summit in Rio and their long extended stay ( and yeah the

> huge per diems that went with it) while rural ambulances went without

> gasoline, for example. Guarding against excessive government spending

> and giving more thought to what will happen to our kids is the key.

>

> Hey, thanks for reading this ....... you know! Abdou Gibba, I hope I

> have thrown some light on your question.

>

> Lamin.

>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 14:32:07 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: I'm outta here...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.39BEC100"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.39BEC100

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Ylva!

Before you reach the New Terminal "to break in",we want to make one =

thing clear! The Bantaba Family cannot afford losing a member,esp. one =

like you, anytime one of us goes to Gambia for a more or less long =

stay.So,maybe we need to come to some understanding with COMMIT to give =

special prices to the members of the Penchabi in the Diaspora ,so that =

going to Gambia would not mean a permanent or semi-permanent =

dismemberment from this very interesting family!



Having said that,I think, I am representing the entire family in saying =

that its been really great in having you with us here in the Bantabaa, =

and that your contributions have enriched all of us here, especially =

those relating to the Female Circumcision .So,please,have a fantastic =

and productive stay in the Gambia and don't forget to keep in touch via =

e-mail if possible!



Regards Bassss!

----------

From: Ylva Hernlund[SMTP:

Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:40 =E3

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: I'm outta here...



I will be leaving for the Gambia next Tuesday to spend a year or so =

doing

research in Bakau. I don't know yet if I will be doing e-mail down =

there,

it seems long distance costs are pretty high. Anyway, if the list

managers would please unsuscribe me for now...I have enjoyed this =

bantaba

immensely and will be back next year. I wish you all a wonderful year!

If anyone will be in Gambia and wants to get together, I can be reached =

at

phone number 49 63 76. Best, Ylva (who is going to go break in the new

airport terminal...)













------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 14:52:55 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.3CA8E8A0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.3CA8E8A0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.Jeng!

Thanks for the Forward.Its about time that black America and Black =

Africa realized that their two dignities and fates are inextricably =

linked together.But will the prophetic words below be translated into =

practical and achievable objectives for the whole of black humanity?! To =

me,that is the question!



Regards Bassss!



----------

From:

Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 07:29 =D5

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Fwd: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa





Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa



July 25, 1997=20







HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - African Americans are as capable as their

white counterparts to assist Africa develop, civil rights activist and

cleric, Rev. Jesse Jackson said on Friday.=20



In a hard-hitting speech at the Fourth African African American Summit

that ends Friday, Jackson said there was so much talent among the

African Americans waiting to be tapped by African people.=20



We can broker trade, establish telecommunications systems, transport,

housing. There is no building we cannot design, there is no river we

cannot dam for irrigation or turn into energy. We can run banks,

universities..., he said.=20



Now that Africa was politically free from colonialism, he said, it was

time to become reciprocal trading partners.=20



Don't just assign us to talk to white people, talk to us, he said.=20



Jackson said the relationship between Africans and African Americans

should develop beyond ethnicity to trade and investment with character

and human values.=20



Man cannot live on bread alone...we need values. Our kinship is not in

ethnicity but we need to wipe out malnutrition, illiteracy, provide

decent housing and stop drug abuse, said Jackson.=20



In order to strengthen relations, Jackson said there was need to

cement bonds between Africans and African Americans through acquiring

observer status in the Organisation of African Unity and the need for

the U.S. and African governments to legitimise dual citizenship.=20



These relationships can be done according to the law. We must overcome

slavery and colonialism which cast doubts about each other. We must

assess each other's capabilities, he added.











------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:46:27 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Nigeria says role in West Africa step to democracy

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Nigeria says role in West Africa step to democracy



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



LAGOS, July 26 (Reuter) - Nigeria's military ruler, General Sani

Abacha, said his government's involvement in restoring democracy in

other West African nations should convince the world it would do the

same at home in 14 months as promised.

"There are some cynics who would wonder why a military regime in

Nigeria should denounce a military putsch in Sierra Leone," Abacha told

an army graduation ceremony in the capital Abuja on Friday.

"Let me remind such cynics that this military regime came to power

at a critical moment of Nigeria's history to avert disintegration."

Abacha, who seized power during chaos unleashed when his army

predecessor annulled a presidential election, has promised to hand over

to an elected government in October next year. His opponents say this is

only a ruse to perpetuate himself in power.

"I want to convince the international community that this

government is committed to the political transition programme much more

than we are to the regional peace- keeping process," he said.

"If they see seriousness in our peacekeeping efforts we are even

more resolute about the transition programme," he said in an address

read by his deputy Lieutenant-General Oladipo Diya. The Nigerian

military wanted to install "enduring democracy," he said.

Nigeria leads the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS), which brokered an accord last year to end seven years of civil

war in Liberia and capped it with a presidential election there last

weekend.

Nigerian-dominated regional troops are massed in Sierra Leone

trying to reverse a coup on May 25 which toppled the elected president

after only about one year in power.

"We have only some 14 months from today to prove our cynics wrong,

when the country returns to civil rule by October 1, 1998," the Nigerian

ruler added. REUTER







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:48:03 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Profiteering from war

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Profiteering from war



Johannesburg (Mail and Guardian, July 25, 1997) - Thanks to Charles

Taylor and Nigeria's 'peacemakers', the election could herald a

gangster state in Liberia, argues Stephen Ellis

LIBERIA has had its first presidential election since the massively

rigged 1985 poll, which many Liberians see as a main cause of the war

which lasted from 1989 to earlier this year.

The fighting may now be over. But peace and an election alone do not

make for democracy. The elections will be greeted with mixed feelings

by many in the international community because of doubts about the

winner - Charles Taylor.

The country's new president is a civilian warlord turned politician

rather than a military man like so many West African heads of state.

Taylor, who led the rising which began Liberia's war in 1989, has made

a fortune by selling diamonds, gold, rubber, hardwood, dagga and other

products from the regions he has controlled over the last eight years.

He has used this to buy weapons and to run a military and political

organisation which has now catapulted him to electoral victory and into

the club of West African presidents. Many will be disturbed by the

precedent of a civilian fighting his way to power - like Laurent Kabila

in Congo - and by Taylor's massive ambition and well- attested

ruthlessness.

The key external actor is the Nigerian government, which organised a

West African military peacekeeping force known as Ecomog.

This force, in which Nigerian soldiers were joined by contingents

from other members of the Economic Community of West African States,

entered Liberia in 1990 with the prime aim of stopping Taylor coming to

power. But seven years and tens of thousands of deaths later, this is

exactly what has now happened.

Nevertheless, a lot has changed since the days when Taylor used to

refer to General Sani Abacha, president of Nigeria, as "a black Hitler"

and took hundreds of Nigerians hostage. In the last three years Taylor

has developed a far better understanding with the Nigerian government.

But there are still many in Abuja who mistrust him and wonder

whether Taylor will not use his position to work against Nigerian

interests in partnership with his supporters in Libya and in those

French- speaking countries which have supported him throughout his

campaign. They wonder also whether Taylor will respect the business

interests which some Nigerians have developed in Liberia.

Once Ecomog had installed itself in Liberia's capital city in 1990,

its Nigerian commanders discovered that they could defend Monrovia

against Taylor while making a fortune from war profiteering.

Politicians and businessmen in Lagos acquired contracts to supply

Ecomog with fuel, equipment and all the paraphernalia of war. They

encouraged the emergence of new, anti-Taylor factions in Liberia,

selling them guns and ammunition in return for payment in whatever the

warlords could loot from the country. The country's limited

infrastructure was torn down and sold for scrap abroad. 2

The people of Monrovia said that Ecomog stood for "every car or

moving object gone". Everything now has to be rebuilt. The Nigerian

government will be hoping to keep its economic foothold in Liberia and

to get a share of the contracts which the country's reconstruction is

expected to provide.

At the beginning of the war the Nigerian and some other West African

governments had good reason to be afraid of a Taylor presidency since

his fighters included various adventurers and revolutionaries trained

in Libya. One of them, Foday Sankoh, actually went on to become a

warlord on his own account in Sierra Leone, and the Nigerian government

has always been afraid that Taylor might distribute arms to the

Nigerian opposition too, thus further spreading Liberia's war.

On at least one occasion, in 1994, the Nigerian government and the

Nigerian forces actually intervened to stop a peace treaty that was in

sight because it was against their interests.

Some national contingents in Ecomog have acquitted themselves well.

Most notable are the Ghanaians, who make up the second- largest group

in Ecomog and who have earned a reputation for relative honesty and

remain popular with Liberians.

But overall, Ecomog remains a poor precedent for an African

peacekeeping force of the future, and Liberia, once at peace, could

nevertheless turn into the type of gangster- state which will cause

further instability in a troubled region.

-- Stephen Ellis is a political analyst at the University of Leiden,

the Netherlands

Copyright 1997 Mail and Guardian.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 19:35:46 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: NIGERIA: Govt. to enforce decree

Message-ID: <



From: Babatunde Harrison <



/* Written 5:14 PM Jul 17, 1997 by web:ifex in igc:ifex.actions */

/* ---------- "NIGERIA: Govt. to enforce decree" ---------- */

IFEX- News from the international freedom of expression community

_________________________________________________________________



ALERT - NIGERIA



17 July 1997



Minister accuses press of promoting Western interests; government

set to enforce newspaper decree



SOURCE: Independent Journalism Centre (IJC), Lagos



(IJC/IFEX) - The Minister of Information, Dr. Walter Ofonagoro,

has accused the Nigerian press of collaborating with European and

Western interests to run down the country. In his address at the

opening of the third Media/Government Relations Forum of the

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos on 14 July 1997,

Ofonagoro said that by amplifying the views of Western countries

and media on issues pertaining to Nigeria the Nigerian press was

joining foreigners in insulting their own country. He said he

expected the media as gatekeepers to live up to expectations and

avoid "inflammatory stories and write-ups with the tendency of

pulling down the country" and "highlight those aspects of our

national life which have the capacity to build a better country

for all of us."



The Minister drew some examples from items published in "The

Guardian" and "ThisDay" newspapers and asked, "Must Nigerian

journalists uncritically follow foreign envoys in insulting high

government officials of this country?.... Some of the publications

revealed the abysmal ignorance of the brazen propaganda of the

Western world as truth," he said. "Since when", he wondered, "did

Britain and the United States became custodians of democracy and

human rights, and who appointed them to that high office? Britain

was the greatest slave trading nation in the world, America the

major beneficiary of the inhuman trade, and Nigeria the greatest

victim of that trade." He said the freedom enjoyed by the press in

Nigeria was unparalleled anywhere in Africa, and perhaps

throughout the world. "The present administration does not intend

to curtail this level of freedom. It, however, expects it to be

enjoyed with commensurate level of responsibility," he said.





In other news, the Federal Military Government will soon begin to

enforce an amended version of the controversial Newspapers

Registration Decree 43 of 1992. In his opening speech to the

forum, Ofonagoro said his ministry had made its amendments "and

when the decree comes out, we shall enforce it."



He revealed to the shocked audience that he had, in fact,

intervened in September of last year to stop an attempt by

security officials to close down the "Daily Times" and "The

Guardian" for flouting the registration law. The closure of these

two big newspaper houses, he said, would have served as a warning

to others. "The armed forces were mobilised to move, but I had to

intervene. That was why the "Daily Times" and "The Guardian" were

not closed. I took a look at the implication for the image of

Nigeria and restrained them."



To Ofonagoro, newspaper proprietors' condemnation of the law,

which stipulates a N250,000 (US$ 2,500) registration fee and a

N100,000 (US$ 1,000) non-refundable fee to be paid by every

publication, is "hypocritical." The minister told the gathering

that there had been no dispute between the ministry and the media

since he took over and that at the last meeting he had with

Newspaper Proprietors' Association of Nigeria (NPAN) executives in

September 1995 over the registration decree, "they promised to

submit amendments. Till today, they have neither met nor brought

any amendment, which means they never intended to comply with the

decree. They deliberately flout the rule. They gave a commitment

to government and reneged on it, which is the height of

hypocrisy."



In a swift response, the President of the NPAN, Alhaji Ismaila Isa

Funtua, said his association had not reneged on any promise

"because we did not promise anybody that we are bringing any

amendment." Isa accepted that it was time that the minister asked

the NPAN to bring the amendment, "but we have told him time

without number our position -- that law is a bad one, and because

it is bad, we reject it. If we send any amendment, that means we

accept it."



For further information, contact Akin Akingbulu, Tejumola House

(1st Floor) 24, Omole Layout, New Isheri Road, P.O. Box 7808,

Ojudu, Ikeja - Lagos, Nigeria, tel/fax: +234 1 4924998/4924314, e-

mail:



The information contained in this alert is the sole responsibility

of IJC. In citing this material for broadcast or publication,

please credit IJC.

_________________________________________________________________

DISTRIBUTED BY THE INTERNATIONAL FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION EXCHANGE

(IFEX) CLEARING HOUSE

490 Adelaide St.W., suite 205, Toronto (ON) M5V 2T1 CANADA

tel: +1 416 703 1638, fax: +1 416 703 7034

e-mail:

_________________________________________________________________









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 03:02:51 +0900 (JST)

From:

To: "M. Njie" <

Cc:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Momodou,



As nations grow and expand it becomes necessary to move away from the

production of simple, low-cost, labour-intensive products to more

sophisticated capital-intensive, technology-driven goods. However,

most of these emerging economies cannot produce the needed huge

machinery and heavy technology instruments that are used as inputs.

At the same time, the gap between imports and exports tends to

increase. Imports could initially exceed exports because of the

increased use of foreign machinery. On the other hand, exports may

lead imports. This may be made possible by the importation of inputs

that are eventually turned into export goods. In either case, the

need for more foreign inputs necessitates having more foreign exchange.



In order to meet this increasing demand for foreign exchange, it may be

prudent for the the economy to borrow from abroad to meet this

demand. Alternatively, domestic saving is what is transformed into

investment. At a time when the propensity to consume is still high,

domestic savings may fall short of the desired investment needed to

keep the economy on course. In this case, borrowing from abroad to

augment domestic saving becomes economical.



This whole argument is a simplification of a model developed by one

Economist named Bauer, and the model is called the 'two-gap model' in

reference to a 'savings gap' and a 'foreign exchange gap'--I am afraid

I do not have much time to simplify this model now.



Having said all this, and bearing in mind that I am no expert in

Economics, I cannot say whether the Gambian economy is indeed growing

in real terms (because I do not have the data) to the point that we

have accumulated this much debt in the name of INVESTMENT.



Thanks for reading.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 23:33:09 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A call for financial discipline

Message-ID: <



very interesting accoutantability



momodou j



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 21:14:34 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









I am forwarding an eid card I received this year by email.

I will be on vacation and in the new England area for about one week.

for your information

THE GAMBIA MUSLIM ASSN IS HAVING A" GAMMOh" TODAY (july 25 1997) AT THE

MUSLIM COMMUNITY CENTER in Silver Spring Maryland ,TO CELEBRATE MAULID

NABI-birthday of the prophet Muhamed (peace and blessings of Allah be

upon him and all the other prophets- Moses , Ibraham, Jesus Christ etc



Habib Diab-Ghanim







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 21:19:52 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

------------------------------------------------------------------



First, let me express sorrow and offer my condolences to the friends and

family of the deceased. Perhaps we need to remind our consul in denmark what

his obligations are especially to Gambian nationals whose existence in that

country is one of the main reasons he represnts Gambia. It is very

disheartening for a consul general to act like that, understandably, it was a

holiday week but your fellow national just died under mysterious

circumstances; it is encombent upon him to find out what really happened.

Now, I understand that for those of you who are muslims when somebody

dies,he/she must be burried whithin a certain period of time, Is there

anywhere in the koran where one can use to implore our elders back home about

the importance of a post-mortem operation. If Jonbong encountered foul play.

it should be exposed. This can form a precedence that others can use to

enquire into things of this nature. I don't know the law in denmark but

somebody owes us an explaination and those of you in Denmark should put

pressure on our consul to get some answers and if there's anyone out there

who is an expert in the koran please intercede with an advice to what I

alluded to. It's a pitty we will never find out the cause of death but for

the future we need to take steps to protect our nationals from unnessisary +

untimely death like this.



Peace



Daddy Sang





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 78

************************* Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 09:31:32 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D3000000000001012C1A@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face> of> this earth one day.> Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out> of the> investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE> LESS.> Regards,> Abdou OujimaiAbdou - these people (the responsible authorities) care less becausethose affected care less. What a formidable force they would have todeal with had the Africans in Denmark come forth with the demand forjustice. What happened to Jonkong happens to Kofi, Olatunde, and allthe other Africans in Denmark. What can we do to impact theinvestigations in Denmark - somebody please let us know! 52 separatecontinental issues lacks the punch of a unified continental thrust.These authorities thrive on the fact that we Africans are so fragmentedand that our mousy protests will die a mousy death since only the groupaffected or worse, only the family affected, whose numbers are notsignificant, will try to press for an investigation.For the Gambian orgs there, what can we do? What other Africanorganizations are there to network with on issues that affect Africans?Ugh!!!Soffie------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 10:05:55 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@commit.gm, Subject: RE: New memberMessage-ID: < TFSHYVYZ@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableWelcome Mr=2E JannehHere in Maryland we have the biggest agricultural library in the world ( =20in Beltsville) I hope you can use their resourses=2E It is near the =20University of Maryland=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: gambia-l@commit=2EgmSent: Friday, July 25, 1997 9:27 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: New member<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--This is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute" (nari@commit=2Egm)Greetings to all of you!I am a Documentalist taking care of two research libraries (Brikama & =20Sapu)to help our researchers have easy access to scientific and technicalinformation=2EAs we have just come on line, I have decided to join the list with a viewto sharing your news, views and experiences=2ERegards=2EFalankoi M=2ES=2EJannehE-mail: nari@commit=2Egm**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 15:38:10 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: Momodou Camara < momodou@inform-bbs.dk Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970725142206.6533A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILamin,Nobody is saying that Africans are not partly to blame forthe ills of the continent. The fact is Africa's developmentcame to a virtual halt for centuries because of slavery andcolonialism. Most African countries became 'independent' less thanforty years ago and had to start from scratch. These countrieswere reduced to producers of primary products to feed westernindustries. There is no need for me to go into theunfavourable terms of trade imposed by these western countrieson African produce. The cost of manufactured goods hasincreased tremendously while that of primary produce hasdecreased drastically. Only warped minds, like those of theNigerian 'academics' could fail to see this. Doctors and otheracademics here in Britain contradict each other everyday, depending onwhose interest they are serving. In the food and drinksindustry, for example, the situation is so confused, that noone really knows what is healthy and what is not. In thecase of these Nigerians, they happen to be people of likeminds and interests, and cannot claim to be speaking for Africa.The IMF and the World Bank are discredited institutions,even in Europe. They have both a credibility and an imageproblem. Let us take the case of The Gambia. When the IMFcame, hundreds of families lost their sources of income. Unlikein Europe, they had nowhere to go to. Many of our publiccorporations were sold to outsiders in the name ofprivatisation, and at giveaway prices. The fact is there wasno private sector, but only foreign companies making money,making money and making money. The story is the same all overthe world, even though sometimes they try to give theimpression that things were working in some countries, includingGhana and The Gambia. We know this is not true, but somehowwe tend we leave others to think for us. Figures are figures,and statisticians know that the same set of figures can beused to tell a different story. It happens here all the timewith the political parties.Lamin, I do not exactly know where you stand on this. Atfirst I thought they were the ideas of your 'friends'. It isextraordinary that some of us are prepared to sweep under thecarpet, centuries of oppression and concentrate mainly on lessthan four decades of 'independence'. After the Second WorldWar, Germany and Japan were completely destroyed, but the typeof assistance they recieved is nowhere near the usuriouslending policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Capiltalism isbased on exploitation, and Africa has been shackled andmanacled to ensure that this exploitation goes on forever. Wehave to break these chains. We cannot do this when some ofus are prepared to turn a blind eye to centuries of treachery,deceit and exploitation.I remember in South Africa during the Apartheid era, therewere 'blacks' hunting down and killing 'blacks'. During Colonialdays Africans were divided and ruled. Force, bribery and othermeans were used to turn Africans against each other.Such tactics are still in vogue. The Nigerian 'academics' arethe latest, and in my view, willing victims. They are willingto sell themselves for a mess of pottage.HAVE A NICE WEEKENDMomodouOn Fri, 25 Jul 1997,Momodou Camara wrote:> Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh> ---forwarded mail START---> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp,Internet > To: Momodou Camara> Date: 25/07/97 3:37> Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -> Momodou,> Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one> rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to> hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must> continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.> Lamin.> ---------------------------END----------------------------------------------> --- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 17:59:15 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoMessage-ID: < 01BC9924.7B4ABFE0@dibp.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9924.7B526100"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9924.7B526100Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableI was going to say something,but I can't better this one.Thanks for =doing your history homework,Mr.Njie!Regards Basss!----------From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:38 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming BrettoLamin,Nobody is saying that Africans are not partly to blame for =the ills of the continent. The fact is Africa's development =20came to a virtual halt for centuries because of slavery and =20colonialism. Most African countries became 'independent' less =than =20forty years ago and had to start from scratch. These countries ==20were reduced to producers of primary products to feed western =20industries. There is no need for me to go into the =20unfavourable terms of trade imposed by these western countries =20on African produce. The cost of manufactured goods has =20increased tremendously while that of primary produce has =20decreased drastically. Only warped minds, like those of the =20Nigerian 'academics' could fail to see this. Doctors and other =academics here in Britain contradict each other everyday, depending on ==20whose interest they are serving. In the food and drinks =20industry, for example, the situation is so confused, that no =20one really knows what is healthy and what is not. In the =20case of these Nigerians, they happen to be people of like =20minds and interests, and cannot claim to be speaking for =Africa.The IMF and the World Bank are discredited institutions, =20even in Europe. They have both a credibility and an image =20problem. Let us take the case of The Gambia. When the IMF =20came, hundreds of families lost their sources of income. Unlike =in Europe, they had nowhere to go to. Many of our public =20corporations were sold to outsiders in the name of =20privatisation, and at giveaway prices. The fact is there was =20no private sector, but only foreign companies making money, =20making money and making money. The story is the same all over ==20the world, even though sometimes they try to give the =20impression that things were working in some countries, including ==20Ghana and The Gambia. We know this is not true, but somehow =20we tend we leave others to think for us. Figures are figures, ==20and statisticians know that the same set of figures can be =20used to tell a different story. It happens here all the time =with the political parties. =20Lamin, I do not exactly know where you stand on this. At =20first I thought they were the ideas of your 'friends'. It is =extraordinary that some of us are prepared to sweep under the =carpet, centuries of oppression and concentrate mainly on less =20than four decades of 'independence'. After the Second World =20War, Germany and Japan were completely destroyed, but the type =of assistance they recieved is nowhere near the usurious =20lending policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Capiltalism is ==20based on exploitation, and Africa has been shackled and =20manacled to ensure that this exploitation goes on forever. We =20have to break these chains. We cannot do this when some of =20us are prepared to turn a blind eye to centuries of treachery, =20deceit and exploitation.I remember in South Africa during the Apartheid era, there =20were 'blacks' hunting down and killing 'blacks'. During Colonial ==20days Africans were divided and ruled. Force, bribery and other =means were used to turn Africans against each other. =20Such tactics are still in vogue. The Nigerian 'academics' are =20the latest, and in my view, willing victims. They are willing =to sell themselves for a mess of pottage. =20HAVE A NICE WEEKENDMomodou =20On Fri, 25 Jul 1997,=20Momodou Camara wrote:> Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh>=20> ---forwarded mail START---> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp,Internet > To: Momodou Camara> Date: 25/07/97 3:37> Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -> Momodou,>=20> Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one> rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to> hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must> continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.>=20> Lamin.> =---------------------------END-------------------------------------------=--->=20>=20>=20> --- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara>=20>=20>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:04:02 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: paomar@iglou.com, Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish pMessage-ID: < TFSISRWF@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableMy sincere condolences go out to the family of JonkongMay his soul rest in peace=2EOne thing concerns me a lot =2EWe have a lot of Gambians that face the hard==20and expensive reality of a burial overseas=2E It can cost as much as five =20==20thousand dollars in some cases and the worst part of all if the are =20muslims they may not be buried in the proper prescribed Islamic rites=2E =20(example embalming the body or post mortem forbidden by tradition except =20for Police cases!!) Even for our Christian brothers they face the high =20and expensive caskets etc which most of the time meets all of us in very =20bad financial situation=2ESuggestionWe need only a final death insurance policy -it pay for all funeral =20expenses and that can be a big relief to the ones we leave behind=2EHabib Diab -Ghanim-----Original Message-----From: paomar@iglou=2EcomSent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 8:21 PMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--My condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong=2E May Allah,the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen)=2EPa-Mambuna=2ECamara, Momodou wrote:> Gambia-l,> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of> July 1997=2E Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation> cell=2E> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the> isolation=2E There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck=2E> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the> Gambian Organization here=2E We demanded a postmortem which had not> been done=2E Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to> have a body laying for days without being buried=2E The consul> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have> a lot of unanswered questions=2E We know how the Neo-Nazis are well> represented in some Danish institutions=2E> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to> hurt oneself=2E Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed=2E> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that> there was foul play involved=2E> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report> who will do the second investigation if there is any=2E> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on> Saturday the 26th July=2E> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to> stay in Bakau Newtown=2E> May allah have mercy on his soul=2E> Momodou Camara**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 00:24:13 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: taonga12@iuj.ac.jp Message-ID: < 199707251518.AAA21027@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIII love this forwarded message.Lamin.Imagine there is a bank which credits your account each morning with> $86,400, carries over no balance from day to day, allows you to keep no> cash balance, and every evening cancels whatever part of the amount you> had failed to use during the day.> What would you do?> Draw out every cent, of course!> Well, everyone has such a bank. Its name is TIME. Every morning, it> credits you with 86,400 seconds. Every night it writes off, as lost,> whatever of this you have failed to invest to good purpose. It carries> over no balance. It allows no overdraft.> Each day it opens a new account for you. Each night it burns the records> of the day. If you fail to use the day's deposits, the loss is yours.> There is no going back. There is no drawing against the "tomorrow".> You must live in the present on today's deposits. Invest it so as to get> from it the utmost in health, happiness and success!> The clock is running. Make the most of today..> To realize the value of ONE YEAR> Ask a student who has failed his exam.> To realize the value of ONE MONTH> Ask a mother who has given birth to a pre-mature baby.> To realize the value of ONE WEEK> Ask an editor of a weekly newspaper.> To realize the value of ONE DAY> Ask a daily wage laborer who has ten kids to feed.> To realize the value of ONE HOUR> Ask the lovers who are waiting to meet> To realize the value of ONE MINUTE> Ask a person who has missed the train.> To realize the value of ONE SECOND> Ask the person who has won a silver medal in Olympics.> Treasure every moment that you have and treasure it more because you shared> it with someone special enough to have your time... and remember, time> waits for no one.------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 00:32:43 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Death of a gambian in a danish prisonMessage-ID: < 199707251526.AAA21075@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMay the soul of the departed Jonkong rest in peace. The struggle forequality is a very difficult one considering that even in our own homesjustice is at times not done accordingly. However, I suppose ourgovernment will take more concrete steps towards such blatantinjustices meted out to Gambians abroad. Those living in thesecountries must begin to see themselves as one community who mustwork together to avert the recurrence of such dastardly acts. As isoften said, the next victim could be anyone.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:34:09 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < 970725113228_-1442402003@emout07.mail.aol.com My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jonkong Dibba . This canbe such a cruel and unjust world!. My prayers are with you.Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:43:28 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: death of Dembo MarongMessage-ID: < 970725114227_-691454414@emout18.mail.aol.com Last week, one of my relatives by marriage, Dembo Marong was killed due tocomplications from a car accident in The GAmbia. I don't know a lot about himin detail except that his father is Nanso Marong from Busumbala. I thought Ishould send this message in case there are any list members who may know himand have not heard.May Allah bless him and the family, Amin------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:45:33 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: EStew68064@aol.com, Subject: RE: death of Dembo MarongMessage-ID: < TFSJGWHW@nusacc.org I do not know him but deaths by automobile accidents are increasing alot especially due to alcohol related causes and most of the victims arenot the intoxicated ones unfortunately.May Allah give him peace in his graveHabib-----Original Message-----From: EStew68064@aol.com Sent: Friday, July 25, 1997 11:36 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: death of Dembo Marong<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Last week, one of my relatives by marriage, Dembo Marong was killed duetocomplications from a car accident in The GAmbia. I don't know a lot abouthimin detail except that his father is Nanso Marong from Busumbala. Ithought Ishould send this message in case there are any list members who may knowhimand have not heard.May Allah bless him and the family, Amin**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:48:50 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: MJagana@aol.com, Subject: RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < TFSJHZMR@nusacc.org Generally speaking the indications are not good for a country like Gambiathat has no natural resources to help pay for the debt( example --il,diamonds etc)Habib-----Original Message-----From: MJagana@aol.com Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 9:48 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------In a message dated 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDT, Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no (AbdouGibba) writes:<< Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us theimplication of this?>>Dear Gambia L,I am not an economists but i can tell you one thing, the debt of acountryaffects it's growth, economic development and the ability to invest insocial development.momodou j---------------------Forwarded message:From: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no (Abdou Gibba)Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L@, gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List), @Date: 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDTAre there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us theimplication of this?Thanks Andrea!Abdou Oujimai**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 12:05:48 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: momodou@inform-bbs.dk Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop BlamiMessage-ID: < TFSJNUDN@nusacc.org I agree but remember Britain started almost all the conflicts in order tocontrol ---The motto was -divide and ruleHabib-----Original Message-----From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk Sent: Friday, July 25, 1997 5:17 AMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blami<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh---forwarded mail START---From: binta@iuj.ac.jp,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 25/07/97 3:37Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Momodou,Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this onerhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love tohear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we mustcontinue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.Lamin.---------------------------END------------------------------------------------- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 12:22:34 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: binta@iuj.ac.jp, Subject: RE: Death of a gambian in a danish prisoMessage-ID: < TFSJTMVQ@nusacc.org MIME-version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableAt least we can sometimes find out what is going on and document them in =20the Americas and Europe but in most of the third world can you do the =20same??The answer is not easy but it is food for thought=2EHabib-----Original Message-----From: binta@iuj=2Eac=2EjpSent: Friday, July 25, 1997 11:27 AMTo: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2EeduSubject: Re: Death of a gambian in a danish priso<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>--------------------------------------------------------------------------==20--May the soul of the departed Jonkong rest in peace=2E The struggle forequality is a very difficult one considering that even in our own homesjustice is at times not done accordingly=2E However, I suppose ourgovernment will take more concrete steps towards such blatantinjustices meted out to Gambians abroad=2E Those living in thesecountries must begin to see themselves as one community who mustwork together to avert the recurrence of such dastardly acts=2E As isoften said, the next victim could be anyone=2ELamin=2E**************************************National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2ESuite 550 East TowerWashington, D=2EC=2E 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 19:02:58 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970725180637.AAA6716@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Laura T Rader has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 11:42:44 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970725113544.29174C-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII want to welcome Falankoi Jammeh to Gambia-l. Being a librarian, hisintroduction caught my attention with the mention of the researchlibraries at Brikama and Sapu. I am glad to see that there is someinternet access enabling Falankoi to ride on the information superhighway.Falankoi, please feel free to contact me for library related matters andissues.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Fri, 25 Jul 1997, The Gambia-L shadow list wrote:> This is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute" < nari@commit.gm > ( nari@commit.gm > Greetings to all of you!> I am a Documentalist taking care of two research libraries (Brikama & Sapu)> to help our researchers have easy access to scientific and technical> information.> As we have just come on line, I have decided to join the list with a view> to sharing your news, views and experiences.> Regards.> Falankoi M.S.Janneh> E-mail: nari@commit.gm ------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 03:47:54 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < 199707251840.DAA21874@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I do not hope to give any EXPERT opinion on the the high debt owedby the Gambia because I am no expert on economic issues. Nonetheless, Iwish to opine this much.These days it is not uncommon to realsie that there are ratinginstitutions in the world that rate the creditworthiness ofcorporations. I guess the most popular among these are Standard andPoor's and Moodys. Recently, these rating institutions have startedpublishing ratings on countries, notably the so-called 'emergingeconomies'. A rating of AAA would be considered the best and so ondown the ladder to C or no rating. Although such rating is fraughtwith problems, it is nonetheless used by creditors to determinethe risk level in these countries. It goes without saying thatcountries with more favourable ratings can borrow under more favourableconditions,i.e., lower interest rates and hence lower debt servicecosts, higher loan amounts, and perhaps longer grace periods. Onefactor that therefore influences a country's rating will be itsability to generate adequate funds in the future to repay the debts.Consequently, all other things constant, the higher the amount ofdebt incurred by a country, the higher the likelihood that it maydefault in debt servicing. A direct consequence of which is that itscredit rating will worsen and further borrowing becomes difficult.But a higher debt service cost per se is not bad, neither is theaccumulation of more debt. I guess I am moving away from scientific(positive) economics into normative(one influenced by personal'prejudices', ethics etc) economics. What is definitely bad is theacquisition of more debt for consumption (not investment) purposes.And the reason why this is not so good is simple. We must rememberthat most of these loans fall due for repayment 10 to 20 years downthe line. Now, if we borrow today and consume all ( eg paying perdiems and some other expenses that governments must learn to curtail),we are doing a disservice to our kids and generations to come who willbe forced to bear the brunt of our present actions. They will bepaying for something they never enjoyed! It is in this respect thatnational debts are worrying UNLESS THEY ARE INVESTED IN PROJECTS THATWILL GENERATE FUTURE REVENUE FOR REPAYING THE DEBTS. Sadly though,this simple fact hardly dawns on our leaders or they turn a blind eyeand a deaf ear caring less what happens tomorrow.Cutting this long 'crap' short, I may say that borrowing and consumingtoday what ought to be invested leads to economic stagnation, if notdeterioration. As economies grow it becomes imperative to borrow fromoutside to either augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchangegap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation of capitalgoods. But when a country borrows significantly today without makingprovisions for the future, that country may unwillingly pass up(forgo) lucrative investment projects in the future due to higherborrowing costs arising from unfavourable credit rating--a conditioncreated by past, excessive borrowing.On a final note, one way of curtailing national debt ( internal orexternal) is to encourage private sector investment through fair andappropriate incentives that can be monitored to guard against abuse,cut unnecessary government expenditure, in our case, tighten customcontrols, reduce government entourage on foreign visits to the barestrequired minimum. Above all this, government must work more onmeritocracy, not mere political patronage. The governed must feel thatEquity is being done and that our leaders themselves are willing tosacrifice for the country by not lining their pockets with huge perksand per diems (travel allowances).Moving to the Gambia, many of us must remember that one very factorthat culminated in the lacklustre support for the Jawara regimeduring the coup(94)was the publicised 60(?)man entourage Sir Dawda tookto the Earth Summit in Rio and their long extended stay ( and yeah thehuge per diems that went with it) while rural ambulances went withoutgasoline, for example. Guarding against excessive government spendingand giving more thought to what will happen to our kids is the key.Hey, thanks for reading this ....... you know! Abdou Gibba, I hope Ihave thrown some light on your question.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 03:52:39 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member--SubscriptionMessage-ID: < 199707251845.DAA21888@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIList Managers,Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List. His email address is:Thanks for you efforts and 'keep up the good work down there'.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 22:00:55 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member--SubscriptionMessage-ID: <19970725210435.AAA8994@LOCALNAME>Baboucarr Manneh has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-lBaboucarr. Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:RegardsMomodou CamaraOn 26 Jul 97 at 3:52, binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> List Managers,> Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List. His email address is:> Thanks for you efforts and 'keep up the good work down there'.> Lamin.*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 16:32:03 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULYMessage-ID: < 970725163151_-1542414761@emout03.mail.aol.com My question too Bass. Maybe there should be a heavy duty education campaignof some sort, just to focus on educating those who might consider anothercoup. Would this be feasable?------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 16:52:10 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 970725165049_475177825@emout18.mail.aol.com Thanks for your efforts TombongLiz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 15:12:06 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish pMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970725130220.28596B-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHabib, you raise a very important point regarding death insurance policiesand coverages. The African Organizations in Seattle, Washington have anumbrella organization called The Organization of African Associations( OAA ). The organization that I belong to called SeneGambia Associationof Washington State is a member of OAA. The current president of OAA isGambia-l's own Dr Sheku G Kamara who has been a dynamite force in securinga life, death and accidental insurance policy for The OAA and its memberorganization.So, I am asking Dr Kamara to share with Gambia-l, the insuranceprogram and coverage that we have here in Seattle. Probably, other AfricanOrganizations world wide might be interested in emulating our program.ThanksTonyOn Fri, 25 Jul 1997 hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:> My sincere condolences go out to the family of Jonkong> May his soul rest in peace.> One thing concerns me a lot .We have a lot of Gambians that face the hard> and expensive reality of a burial overseas. It can cost as much as five> thousand dollars in some cases and the worst part of all if the are> muslims they may not be buried in the proper prescribed Islamic rites.> (example embalming the body or post mortem forbidden by tradition except> for Police cases!!) Even for our Christian brothers they face the high> and expensive caskets etc which most of the time meets all of us in very> bad financial situation.> Suggestion> We need only a final death insurance policy -it pay for all funeral> expenses and that can be a big relief to the ones we leave behind.> Habib Diab -Ghanim> -----Original Message-----> From: paomar@iglou.com > Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 8:21 PM> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>> --------------------------------------------------------------------------> --> My condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong. May Allah,> the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen).> Pa-Mambuna.> Camara, Momodou wrote:> >> > Gambia-l,> > A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of> > July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with> > the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation> > cell.> > Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison> > guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the> > isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of> > hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.> >> > A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the> > brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the> > Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not> > been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks> > holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him> > buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to> > have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul> > told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a> > report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have> > a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well> > represented in some Danish institutions.> >> > Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on> > his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to> > hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.> >> > The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that> > there was foul play involved.> > There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what> > happened because it will be the same people who made the first report> > who will do the second investigation if there is any.> >> > The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on> > Saturday the 26th July.> >> > Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to> > stay in Bakau Newtown.> >> > May allah have mercy on his soul.> >> > Momodou Camara> **************************************> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.> Suite 550 East Tower> Washington, D.C. 20005> Voice: (202) 289-5920> Fax: (202) 289-5938> **************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 00:29:06 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help AfricaMessage-ID: < 199707252231.AAA03379@mail.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITJesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help AfricaJuly 25, 1997HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - African Americans are as capable as theirwhite counterparts to assist Africa develop, civil rights activist andcleric, Rev. Jesse Jackson said on Friday.In a hard-hitting speech at the Fourth African African American Summitthat ends Friday, Jackson said there was so much talent among theAfrican Americans waiting to be tapped by African people.We can broker trade, establish telecommunications systems, transport,housing. There is no building we cannot design, there is no river wecannot dam for irrigation or turn into energy. We can run banks,universities..., he said.Now that Africa was politically free from colonialism, he said, it wastime to become reciprocal trading partners.Don't just assign us to talk to white people, talk to us, he said.Jackson said the relationship between Africans and African Americansshould develop beyond ethnicity to trade and investment with characterand human values.Man cannot live on bread alone...we need values. Our kinship is not inethnicity but we need to wipe out malnutrition, illiteracy, providedecent housing and stop drug abuse, said Jackson.In order to strengthen relations, Jackson said there was need tocement bonds between Africans and African Americans through acquiringobserver status in the Organisation of African Unity and the need forthe U.S. and African governments to legitimise dual citizenship.These relationships can be done according to the law. We must overcomeslavery and colonialism which cast doubts about each other. We mustassess each other's capabilities, he added.------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 18:39:51 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attackMessage-ID: <199707252239.SAA21407@hemlock>Content-Type: text> Three rebels held for Gambia attack> Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.> BANJUL, July 23 (Reuter) - Gambian soldiers have captured three out> of four rebels who clashed with troops on the eve of the third> anniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power, an> army statement said on Wednesday.> The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in a> failed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrol on> Monday after seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30> miles) west of the capital Banjul.> One was wounded and captured at the time of the clash and two> others were picked up on Tuesday, the army said. Stolen weapons were> recovered.It is disturbing to see this kind of events happening in the Gambia. Idon't think the Gambia needs a rebel army statinoned outside. TheGovernment should do whatever it can to make them come home. Perhapsextending them an olive branch in the name of reconciliation and good willis a good start. Any military solution runs the risk of furtherviolence.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 15:40:02 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: I'm outta here...Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970725153629.41182D-100000@dante20.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII will be leaving for the Gambia next Tuesday to spend a year or so doingresearch in Bakau. I don't know yet if I will be doing e-mail down there,it seems long distance costs are pretty high. Anyway, if the listmanagers would please unsuscribe me for now...I have enjoyed this bantabaimmensely and will be back next year. I wish you all a wonderful year!If anyone will be in Gambia and wants to get together, I can be reached atphone number 49 63 76. Best, Ylva (who is going to go break in the newairport terminal...)------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 16:21:56 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: So long.........Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970725161503.14505A-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIList Administrator,Please unsubscribe msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca; I have been very busy of late and this will continue to be the case forthe next six or so months. I'll subscribe sometime next year.A good weekend to all!!Madiba.------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 21:25:05 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: I'm outta here...Message-ID: < 970725212504_682764602@emout07.mail.aol.com Have a good trip...but you didn't put your name at the end of the note. Bythe way what kind of research will you be doing in Banjul?Liz Stewart Fatti------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 21:25:33 -0400 (EDT)From: EStew68064@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: I'm outta here...Message-ID: < 970725212532_950125721@emout14.mail.aol.com I meant to say Bakau.------------------------------Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 22:20:31 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 970725222027_-1575893597@emout08.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:A warm welcome to Mr. Falankoi Janneh from a fellow Gunjurian and former RDPcolleague! Greetings to all, particularly Nyakassi.Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 05:03:58 +0200From: "pa sowe" < sowe@online.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TRIP TO OAU SUMMIT(CONFIRMATION NEEDED)Message-ID: < 199707260306.FAA21400@online.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello AndreaYou stated that secretary of state for finance and economics said that, thetotal amountwhich the president and his deligation spent, including the cost of specialflight and allowancestotals to the sum of 742,772.00. IS THIS AMOUNT CORRECT?Pa Sowe------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 00:22:14 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: <199707260422.AAA22208@hemlock>Content-Type: textMomodou,Perhaps you guys in area are doing what you can to get answers fromauthorities and I commend you all. I would suggest that Gambia-l drafta petition (letter of concern) to the authorities in Banjul on theissue. We should ask them to do everything they can to bring thematter to the highest level in the Danish Government.I do not know what kind of material Jonkong's "Kara la " was made of!Malanding Jaiteh> Gambia-l,> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation> cell.> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well> represented in some Danish institutions.> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that> there was foul play involved.> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report> who will do the second investigation if there is any.> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on> Saturday the 26th July.> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to> stay in Bakau Newtown.> May allah have mercy on his soul.> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:37:22 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: <19970726114107.AAB37384@LOCALNAME>Thanks to both Habib and Tony with regard to the death insurancecoverage. We have tried to have one before but could not get anyinsurance company accepting a collective death insurance policy. TheMorrocans here have a coverage but through a company based in Morrocowhich covers the transportation.We are interested to know if this company in Seattle is internationaland can cover transportation or any other insurance company in Gambiaor Senegal who might be interested.However, we have our own network of Gambians and Senegalese here whoalways gather donations for the transportation whenever someonedies in our community. But the question is how long can we continueto do this? We have also established another fund called "TheSeneGambian Funneral Fund" which assists only its members (that hasnot happened yet).I would like to thank every one for the feed back on this issueand it can happen to Gambians anywhere overseas.RegardsMomodou CamaraOn 25 Jul 97 at 15:12, A. Loum wrote:> Habib, you raise a very important point regarding death insurance> policies and coverages. The African Organizations in Seattle,> Washington have an umbrella organization called The Organization of> African Associations ( OAA ). The organization that I belong to> called SeneGambia Association of Washington State is a member of> OAA. The current president of OAA is Gambia-l's own Dr Sheku G> Kamara who has been a dynamite force in securing a life, death and> accidental insurance policy for The OAA and its member organization.> So, I am asking Dr Kamara to share with Gambia-l, the insurance> program and coverage that we have here in Seattle. Probably, other> African Organizations world wide might be interested in emulating> our program.> Thanks> Tony*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:37:23 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: <19970726114107.AAC37384@LOCALNAME>On 26 Jul 97 at 0:22, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> Momodou,> I do not know what kind of material Jonkong's "Kara la " was made> of!Malanding, I understand from the people who washed the body that thematerial is the usual three coloured threads (red, white andblack).Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:37:21 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A call for financial disciplineMessage-ID: <19970726114107.AAD37384@LOCALNAME>Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,1997 for those of you who like figures!"............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in theNational Assembly had not called for financial discipline fornothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for boththe Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President'strip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait couldhave paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raisedeye brows...."FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds thefollowing:D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincialtour.D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics duringthe President's provincial Tour.D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to theinauguration ceremony.D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of theSwearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independenceanniversary.D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations ofthe 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also takecare of government travels.D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due togovernment officials.D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the PresidentialElections.D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditureconnected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for SpecialMission allowance.D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs tomeet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meetexpenses during the National Assembly elections.D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel andper diem for security personel.......CONCLUSIONThe members of the National Assembly should have rejected theunconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditurewithout any questions.Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems byraising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that theconstitution helps them to perform their work properly and savethemselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility tosafeguard the national interest.this government merged after the country came to the realization ofwhat wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the formerPresident were everywhere but are no longer.People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty threeteachers for a whole year as it is clear today with PresidentJammeh's potraits.The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremonycould have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for awhole year.The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could providework for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year orpurchase nothing less than 20 tractors.today we can look at the past and recall the income that could havebeen derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambiareceived from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, whatwas sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambiahundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in ourcoffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after anoil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of aforeign company is D470 million.D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this ismeant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on theimportation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."______________________END___________________________***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:00:42 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A call for financial disciplineMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970726115916.22235A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou,Can we really afford this? I wonder.Regards,MomodouOn Sat, 26 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,> 1997 for those of you who like figures!> "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the> National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for> nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both> the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.> Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's> trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could> have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised> eye brows...."> FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE> ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the> following:> D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.> D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial> tour.> D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during> the President's provincial Tour.> D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the> inauguration ceremony.> D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the> Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.> D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence> anniversary.> D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of> the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.> D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take> care of government travels.> D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to> government officials.> D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential> Elections.> D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure> connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.> D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special> Mission allowance.> D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to> meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.> D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet> expenses during the National Assembly elections.> D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)> Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and> per diem for security personel.......> CONCLUSION> The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the> unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure> without any questions.> Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by> raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the> constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save> themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to> safeguard the national interest.> this government merged after the country came to the realization of> what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former> President were everywhere but are no longer.> People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three> teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President> Jammeh's potraits.> The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony> could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a> whole year.> The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide> work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or> purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.> today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have> been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia> received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what> was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia> hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our> coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an> oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a> foreign company is D470 million.> D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.> Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is> meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the> importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.> If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."> ______________________END___________________________> ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,> any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 13:36:50 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A call for financial disciplineMessage-ID: <19970726124035.AAA28336@LOCALNAME>A review of the estimates reveals that the expenditures had alreadybeen incurred and thats why Sidia calls it unconstitutional.On 26 Jul 97 at 12:00, M. Njie wrote:> Momodou,> Can we really afford this? I wonder.> Regards,> Momodou> On Sat, 26 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> > Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,> > 1997 for those of you who like figures!> >> > "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the> > National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for> > nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both> > the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.> > Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's> > trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could> > have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised> > eye brows...."> >> > FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE> >> > ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the> > following:> > D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.> > D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial> > tour.> > D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during> > the President's provincial Tour.> > D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the> > inauguration ceremony.> > D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the> > Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.> > D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence> > anniversary.> > D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of> > the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.> > D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take> > care of government travels.> > D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to> > government officials.> > D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential> > Elections.> > D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure> > connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.> > D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special> > Mission allowance.> > D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to> > meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.> > D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet> > expenses during the National Assembly elections.> > D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)> > Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and> > per diem for security personel.......> >> > CONCLUSION> > The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the> > unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure> > without any questions.> > Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by> > raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the> > constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save> > themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to> > safeguard the national interest.> > this government merged after the country came to the realization of> > what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former> > President were everywhere but are no longer.> > People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three> > teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President> > Jammeh's potraits.> > The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony> > could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a> > whole year.> > The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide> > work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or> > purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.> > today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have> > been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia> > received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what> > was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia> > hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our> > coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an> > oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a> > foreign company is D470 million.> > D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.> > Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is> > meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the> > importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.> > If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."> >> >> > ______________________END___________________________> >> >> > ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,> > any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***> >> > Momodou Camara> >------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 13:47:39 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prisonMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970726120440.22235B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIt has become accepted among law enforcement officers inmany western countries that an African life is cheap.Consequently, police officers can always refuse to give evidencein court if an African dies in their custody. They also attimes have no qualms in manipulating evidence to ensureconviction of an African.In Britain here, the case of a Ghanaian who died in policecustody is set to be reviewed. Police officers had refused togive evidence at first, but may now be compelled to. IbrahimaSey, a Gambian, died in police custody in April, last year.He was handcuffed at the time, but the police used CS sprayon him because at the time, they were testing the effect ofthe spray on human beings. Ibrahima was not a criminal; hesimply had a quarrel with his wife. Piara Powar,spokesman for the Newham Monitoring Group, called for a haltto the CS trial saying, "When CS spray first came out it wassaid it was for use on dangerous criminals, not for peoplehandcuffed inside a police station." Lee Jasper of the NationalBlack Caucus added: "How can it possibly be justified to useCS spray on a suspect who is handcufffed and surrounded byofficers in the confines of a police station?" Later it wassaid that Ibrahima died from heart failure. If this verdictis accepted, then no one will ever be prosecuted. When wecomplain about these things, we are told that the law is toocomplicated for rustics like us to understand its intricacies.If it had happened to their citizen in another country, theywould have sent their own medical expert to find out theactual cause of death.Stephen Lawrence, an 18 year old 'black' teenager was killedfour years ago by five 'white' youths. The killers-Neil Acourt,his brother Jamie, Gary Dobson, Knight and David Norris-haveyet to be successfully prosecuted. This despite the fact acoroner's jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing "as aresult of a completely unprovoked racist attack by five whiteyouths."These youths are committed racists. They were filmedpractising how to use knives on their victims, and utteringsickening racist obscenities. In the film, one of themurderers, Norris, says: "If I was going to kill myself Iwould go and kill every black ****, every copper, every Paki.I would take them, skin the black **** alive, torture him andset him alight. I would blow his two legs and arms off andsay, 'you can swim home now'." (This is just one example).After watching the video, magistrate David Cooper said: "Thisisn't the sly and s******ing racism which is common in manysectors of society. It is not even the blatant racism used onfootball terraces or as a substitute for humour by somecomedians. It shows a deeply held, emphatic and sadisticloathing of black people." Solicitor-General Sir Derek Spencersaid that "it is great injustice that those responsible forthe killing have not been brought to justice." And Labour MPPeter Bottomley said: "If the rest of us just walked by onthe other side without some solidarity with the family - andfor those who have had to put up with a habit in South-EastLondon of some young people, mainly white, carrying knives andusing them - then we aren't the society we ought to be.Why then has justice not been done? The fact is thepolice were uncharacteristically slow to respond to Stephen'sdeath as they would otherwise have done had he been "white".This slowness allowed the criminals to do what they could tocover their tracks. Also people in the area are unwilling togive evidence. They have been accused, rightly or wrongly, thattheir refusal to give evidence had everything to do with colour.Few days ago, Martin Kamara, a fibre optic engineer, wasput by police in an Identification parade with 8 white men.To make it fair, they painted the white men's faces (they didnot paint their hands) black! The situation was described byMr Justice Astill as a farce. And according to Peter Moore,director of Sheffield's Racial Equality Council, "This isanother dent in the confidence of people from other ethnicminorities in the police and the judicial system."What is to be done? When Africans in Europe die forwhatever reason there should be a proper inquiry involving our own doctorsor independent doctors hired by us to look into the matter.It is also important for African governments to create thetype of atmosphere that will encourage people outside toreturn home. We do not need other international agencies todo this for us. We have to recognise that, at the end ofthe day, we are our own saviours. It is important that weget our priorities right in terms of how we manage-notmismanage-our scarce resources. African governments mustincrease the democratic space in their respective countries,and set themselves, in earnest this time, to the task ofimproving the lot of the many and not only lining thepockets of the few.Cheers,MomodouThu, 24 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> Gambia-l,> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation> cell.> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well> represented in some Danish institutions.> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that> there was foul play involved.> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report> who will do the second investigation if there is any.> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on> Saturday the 26th July.> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to> stay in Bakau Newtown.> May allah have mercy on his soul.> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 13:56:05 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A call for financial disciplineMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970726135405.22235C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou,I know! I was just questioning whether such a level ofexpenditure could be sustained.Regards,MomodouOn Sat, 26 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> A review of the estimates reveals that the expenditures had already> been incurred and thats why Sidia calls it unconstitutional.> On 26 Jul 97 at 12:00, M. Njie wrote:> > Momodou,> >> > Can we really afford this? I wonder.> >> > Regards,> > Momodou> >> > On Sat, 26 Jul 1997> > momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:> >> > > Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,> > > 1997 for those of you who like figures!> > >> > > "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the> > > National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for> > > nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both> > > the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.> > > Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's> > > trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could> > > have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised> > > eye brows...."> > >> > > FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE> > >> > > ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the> > > following:> > > D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.> > > D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial> > > tour.> > > D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during> > > the President's provincial Tour.> > > D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the> > > inauguration ceremony.> > > D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the> > > Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.> > > D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence> > > anniversary.> > > D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of> > > the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.> > > D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take> > > care of government travels.> > > D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to> > > government officials.> > > D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential> > > Elections.> > > D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure> > > connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.> > > D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special> > > Mission allowance.> > > D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to> > > meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.> > > D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet> > > expenses during the National Assembly elections.> > > D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)> > > Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and> > > per diem for security personel.......> > >> > > CONCLUSION> > > The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the> > > unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure> > > without any questions.> > > Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by> > > raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the> > > constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save> > > themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to> > > safeguard the national interest.> > > this government merged after the country came to the realization of> > > what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former> > > President were everywhere but are no longer.> > > People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three> > > teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President> > > Jammeh's potraits.> > > The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony> > > could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a> > > whole year.> > > The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide> > > work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or> > > purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.> > > today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have> > > been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia> > > received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what> > > was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia> > > hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our> > > coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an> > > oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a> > > foreign company is D470 million.> > > D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.> > > Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is> > > meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the> > > importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.> > > If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."> > >> > >> > > ______________________END___________________________> > >> > >> > > ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,> > > any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***> > >> > > Momodou Camara> > >------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 14:24:17 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970726141648.22235D-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILamin,I am in broad agreement with your analysis. But I wouldlike you to throw more light on what you mean by, "Aseconomies grow, it becomes imperative to borrow from outside toeither augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchangegap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation ofcapital goods."Regards,MomodouOn Sat, 26 Jul 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Gambia-l,> I do not hope to give any EXPERT opinion on the the high debt owed> by the Gambia because I am no expert on economic issues. Nonetheless, I> wish to opine this much.> These days it is not uncommon to realsie that there are rating> institutions in the world that rate the creditworthiness of> corporations. I guess the most popular among these are Standard and> Poor's and Moodys. Recently, these rating institutions have started> publishing ratings on countries, notably the so-called 'emerging> economies'. A rating of AAA would be considered the best and so on> down the ladder to C or no rating. Although such rating is fraught> with problems, it is nonetheless used by creditors to determine> the risk level in these countries. It goes without saying that> countries with more favourable ratings can borrow under more favourable> conditions,i.e., lower interest rates and hence lower debt service> costs, higher loan amounts, and perhaps longer grace periods. One> factor that therefore influences a country's rating will be its> ability to generate adequate funds in the future to repay the debts.> Consequently, all other things constant, the higher the amount of> debt incurred by a country, the higher the likelihood that it may> default in debt servicing. A direct consequence of which is that its> credit rating will worsen and further borrowing becomes difficult.> But a higher debt service cost per se is not bad, neither is the> accumulation of more debt. I guess I am moving away from scientific> (positive) economics into normative(one influenced by personal> 'prejudices', ethics etc) economics. What is definitely bad is the> acquisition of more debt for consumption (not investment) purposes.> And the reason why this is not so good is simple. We must remember> that most of these loans fall due for repayment 10 to 20 years down> the line. Now, if we borrow today and consume all ( eg paying per> diems and some other expenses that governments must learn to curtail),> we are doing a disservice to our kids and generations to come who will> be forced to bear the brunt of our present actions. They will be> paying for something they never enjoyed! It is in this respect that> national debts are worrying UNLESS THEY ARE INVESTED IN PROJECTS THAT> WILL GENERATE FUTURE REVENUE FOR REPAYING THE DEBTS. Sadly though,> this simple fact hardly dawns on our leaders or they turn a blind eye> and a deaf ear caring less what happens tomorrow.> Cutting this long 'crap' short, I may say that borrowing and consuming> today what ought to be invested leads to economic stagnation, if not> deterioration. As economies grow it becomes imperative to borrow from> outside to either augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchange> gap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation of capital> goods. But when a country borrows significantly today without making> provisions for the future, that country may unwillingly pass up> (forgo) lucrative investment projects in the future due to higher> borrowing costs arising from unfavourable credit rating--a condition> created by past, excessive borrowing.> On a final note, one way of curtailing national debt ( internal or> external) is to encourage private sector investment through fair and> appropriate incentives that can be monitored to guard against abuse,> cut unnecessary government expenditure, in our case, tighten custom> controls, reduce government entourage on foreign visits to the barest> required minimum. Above all this, government must work more on> meritocracy, not mere political patronage. The governed must feel that> Equity is being done and that our leaders themselves are willing to> sacrifice for the country by not lining their pockets with huge perks> and per diems (travel allowances).> Moving to the Gambia, many of us must remember that one very factor> that culminated in the lacklustre support for the Jawara regime> during the coup(94)was the publicised 60(?)man entourage Sir Dawda took> to the Earth Summit in Rio and their long extended stay ( and yeah the> huge per diems that went with it) while rural ambulances went without> gasoline, for example. Guarding against excessive government spending> and giving more thought to what will happen to our kids is the key.> Hey, thanks for reading this ....... you know! Abdou Gibba, I hope I> have thrown some light on your question.> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 14:32:07 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: I'm outta here...Message-ID: < 01BC99EE.39B71FE0@dilj.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.39BEC100"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.39BEC100Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableYlva!Before you reach the New Terminal "to break in",we want to make one =thing clear! The Bantaba Family cannot afford losing a member,esp. one =like you, anytime one of us goes to Gambia for a more or less long =stay.So,maybe we need to come to some understanding with COMMIT to give =special prices to the members of the Penchabi in the Diaspora ,so that =going to Gambia would not mean a permanent or semi-permanent =dismemberment from this very interesting family!Having said that,I think, I am representing the entire family in saying =that its been really great in having you with us here in the Bantabaa, =and that your contributions have enriched all of us here, especially =those relating to the Female Circumcision .So,please,have a fantastic =and productive stay in the Gambia and don't forget to keep in touch via =e-mail if possible!Regards Bassss!----------From: Ylva Hernlund[SMTP: yher@u.washington.edu Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:40 =E3To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: I'm outta here...I will be leaving for the Gambia next Tuesday to spend a year or so =doingresearch in Bakau. I don't know yet if I will be doing e-mail down =there,it seems long distance costs are pretty high. Anyway, if the listmanagers would please unsuscribe me for now...I have enjoyed this =bantabaimmensely and will be back next year. I wish you all a wonderful year!If anyone will be in Gambia and wants to get together, I can be reached =atphone number 49 63 76. Best, Ylva (who is going to go break in the newairport terminal...)------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 14:52:55 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help AfricaMessage-ID: < 01BC99EE.3CA8E8A0@dilj.qatar.net.qa MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.3CA8E8A0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.3CA8E8A0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.Jeng!Thanks for the Forward.Its about time that black America and Black =Africa realized that their two dignities and fates are inextricably =linked together.But will the prophetic words below be translated into =practical and achievable objectives for the whole of black humanity?! To =me,that is the question!Regards Bassss!----------From: mmjeng@image.dk [SMTP: mmjeng@image.dk Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 07:29 =D5To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Fwd: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help AfricaJesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help AfricaJuly 25, 1997=20HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - African Americans are as capable as theirwhite counterparts to assist Africa develop, civil rights activist andcleric, Rev. Jesse Jackson said on Friday.=20In a hard-hitting speech at the Fourth African African American Summitthat ends Friday, Jackson said there was so much talent among theAfrican Americans waiting to be tapped by African people.=20We can broker trade, establish telecommunications systems, transport,housing. There is no building we cannot design, there is no river wecannot dam for irrigation or turn into energy. We can run banks,universities..., he said.=20Now that Africa was politically free from colonialism, he said, it wastime to become reciprocal trading partners.=20Don't just assign us to talk to white people, talk to us, he said.=20Jackson said the relationship between Africans and African Americansshould develop beyond ethnicity to trade and investment with characterand human values.=20Man cannot live on bread alone...we need values. Our kinship is not inethnicity but we need to wipe out malnutrition, illiteracy, providedecent housing and stop drug abuse, said Jackson.=20In order to strengthen relations, Jackson said there was need tocement bonds between Africans and African Americans through acquiringobserver status in the Organisation of African Unity and the need forthe U.S. and African governments to legitimise dual citizenship.=20These relationships can be done according to the law. We must overcomeslavery and colonialism which cast doubts about each other. We mustassess each other's capabilities, he added.------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:46:27 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Nigeria says role in West Africa step to democracyMessage-ID: < 33DA29E2.737AD13A@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNigeria says role in West Africa step to democracyCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.LAGOS, July 26 (Reuter) - Nigeria's military ruler, General SaniAbacha, said his government's involvement in restoring democracy inother West African nations should convince the world it would do thesame at home in 14 months as promised."There are some cynics who would wonder why a military regime inNigeria should denounce a military putsch in Sierra Leone," Abacha toldan army graduation ceremony in the capital Abuja on Friday."Let me remind such cynics that this military regime came to powerat a critical moment of Nigeria's history to avert disintegration."Abacha, who seized power during chaos unleashed when his armypredecessor annulled a presidential election, has promised to hand overto an elected government in October next year. His opponents say this isonly a ruse to perpetuate himself in power."I want to convince the international community that thisgovernment is committed to the political transition programme much morethan we are to the regional peace- keeping process," he said."If they see seriousness in our peacekeeping efforts we are evenmore resolute about the transition programme," he said in an addressread by his deputy Lieutenant-General Oladipo Diya. The Nigerianmilitary wanted to install "enduring democracy," he said.Nigeria leads the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS), which brokered an accord last year to end seven years of civilwar in Liberia and capped it with a presidential election there lastweekend.Nigerian-dominated regional troops are massed in Sierra Leonetrying to reverse a coup on May 25 which toppled the elected presidentafter only about one year in power."We have only some 14 months from today to prove our cynics wrong,when the country returns to civil rule by October 1, 1998," the Nigerianruler added. REUTER------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:48:03 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Profiteering from warMessage-ID: < 33DA2A43.53EF0EF4@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitProfiteering from warJohannesburg (Mail and Guardian, July 25, 1997) - Thanks to CharlesTaylor and Nigeria's 'peacemakers', the election could herald agangster state in Liberia, argues Stephen EllisLIBERIA has had its first presidential election since the massivelyrigged 1985 poll, which many Liberians see as a main cause of the warwhich lasted from 1989 to earlier this year.The fighting may now be over. But peace and an election alone do notmake for democracy. The elections will be greeted with mixed feelingsby many in the international community because of doubts about thewinner - Charles Taylor.The country's new president is a civilian warlord turned politicianrather than a military man like so many West African heads of state.Taylor, who led the rising which began Liberia's war in 1989, has madea fortune by selling diamonds, gold, rubber, hardwood, dagga and otherproducts from the regions he has controlled over the last eight years.He has used this to buy weapons and to run a military and politicalorganisation which has now catapulted him to electoral victory and intothe club of West African presidents. Many will be disturbed by theprecedent of a civilian fighting his way to power - like Laurent Kabilain Congo - and by Taylor's massive ambition and well- attestedruthlessness.The key external actor is the Nigerian government, which organised aWest African military peacekeeping force known as Ecomog.This force, in which Nigerian soldiers were joined by contingentsfrom other members of the Economic Community of West African States,entered Liberia in 1990 with the prime aim of stopping Taylor coming topower. But seven years and tens of thousands of deaths later, this isexactly what has now happened.Nevertheless, a lot has changed since the days when Taylor used torefer to General Sani Abacha, president of Nigeria, as "a black Hitler"and took hundreds of Nigerians hostage. In the last three years Taylorhas developed a far better understanding with the Nigerian government.But there are still many in Abuja who mistrust him and wonderwhether Taylor will not use his position to work against Nigerianinterests in partnership with his supporters in Libya and in thoseFrench- speaking countries which have supported him throughout hiscampaign. They wonder also whether Taylor will respect the businessinterests which some Nigerians have developed in Liberia.Once Ecomog had installed itself in Liberia's capital city in 1990,its Nigerian commanders discovered that they could defend Monroviaagainst Taylor while making a fortune from war profiteering.Politicians and businessmen in Lagos acquired contracts to supplyEcomog with fuel, equipment and all the paraphernalia of war. Theyencouraged the emergence of new, anti-Taylor factions in Liberia,selling them guns and ammunition in return for payment in whatever thewarlords could loot from the country. The country's limitedinfrastructure was torn down and sold for scrap abroad. 2The people of Monrovia said that Ecomog stood for "every car ormoving object gone". Everything now has to be rebuilt. The Nigeriangovernment will be hoping to keep its economic foothold in Liberia andto get a share of the contracts which the country's reconstruction isexpected to provide.At the beginning of the war the Nigerian and some other West Africangovernments had good reason to be afraid of a Taylor presidency sincehis fighters included various adventurers and revolutionaries trainedin Libya. One of them, Foday Sankoh, actually went on to become awarlord on his own account in Sierra Leone, and the Nigerian governmenthas always been afraid that Taylor might distribute arms to theNigerian opposition too, thus further spreading Liberia's war.On at least one occasion, in 1994, the Nigerian government and theNigerian forces actually intervened to stop a peace treaty that was insight because it was against their interests.Some national contingents in Ecomog have acquitted themselves well.Most notable are the Ghanaians, who make up the second- largest groupin Ecomog and who have earned a reputation for relative honesty andremain popular with Liberians.But overall, Ecomog remains a poor precedent for an Africanpeacekeeping force of the future, and Liberia, once at peace, couldnevertheless turn into the type of gangster- state which will causefurther instability in a troubled region.-- Stephen Ellis is a political analyst at the University of Leiden,the NetherlandsCopyright 1997 Mail and Guardian.------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 19:35:46 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), baba@igc.apc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: NIGERIA: Govt. to enforce decreeMessage-ID: < 4065984478.94654295@inform-bbs.dk From: Babatunde Harrison < baba@igc.apc.org /* Written 5:14 PM Jul 17, 1997 by web:ifex in igc:ifex.actions *//* ---------- "NIGERIA: Govt. to enforce decree" ---------- */IFEX- News from the international freedom of expression community_________________________________________________________________ALERT - NIGERIA17 July 1997Minister accuses press of promoting Western interests; governmentset to enforce newspaper decreeSOURCE: Independent Journalism Centre (IJC), Lagos(IJC/IFEX) - The Minister of Information, Dr. Walter Ofonagoro,has accused the Nigerian press of collaborating with European andWestern interests to run down the country. In his address at theopening of the third Media/Government Relations Forum of theNigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos on 14 July 1997,Ofonagoro said that by amplifying the views of Western countriesand media on issues pertaining to Nigeria the Nigerian press wasjoining foreigners in insulting their own country. He said heexpected the media as gatekeepers to live up to expectations andavoid "inflammatory stories and write-ups with the tendency ofpulling down the country" and "highlight those aspects of ournational life which have the capacity to build a better countryfor all of us."The Minister drew some examples from items published in "TheGuardian" and "ThisDay" newspapers and asked, "Must Nigerianjournalists uncritically follow foreign envoys in insulting highgovernment officials of this country?.... Some of the publicationsrevealed the abysmal ignorance of the brazen propaganda of theWestern world as truth," he said. "Since when", he wondered, "didBritain and the United States became custodians of democracy andhuman rights, and who appointed them to that high office? Britainwas the greatest slave trading nation in the world, America themajor beneficiary of the inhuman trade, and Nigeria the greatestvictim of that trade." He said the freedom enjoyed by the press inNigeria was unparalleled anywhere in Africa, and perhapsthroughout the world. "The present administration does not intendto curtail this level of freedom. It, however, expects it to beenjoyed with commensurate level of responsibility," he said.In other news, the Federal Military Government will soon begin toenforce an amended version of the controversial NewspapersRegistration Decree 43 of 1992. In his opening speech to theforum, Ofonagoro said his ministry had made its amendments "andwhen the decree comes out, we shall enforce it."He revealed to the shocked audience that he had, in fact,intervened in September of last year to stop an attempt bysecurity officials to close down the "Daily Times" and "TheGuardian" for flouting the registration law. The closure of thesetwo big newspaper houses, he said, would have served as a warningto others. "The armed forces were mobilised to move, but I had tointervene. That was why the "Daily Times" and "The Guardian" werenot closed. I took a look at the implication for the image ofNigeria and restrained them."To Ofonagoro, newspaper proprietors' condemnation of the law,which stipulates a N250,000 (US$ 2,500) registration fee and aN100,000 (US$ 1,000) non-refundable fee to be paid by everypublication, is "hypocritical." The minister told the gatheringthat there had been no dispute between the ministry and the mediasince he took over and that at the last meeting he had withNewspaper Proprietors' Association of Nigeria (NPAN) executives inSeptember 1995 over the registration decree, "they promised tosubmit amendments. Till today, they have neither met nor broughtany amendment, which means they never intended to comply with thedecree. They deliberately flout the rule. They gave a commitmentto government and reneged on it, which is the height ofhypocrisy."In a swift response, the President of the NPAN, Alhaji Ismaila IsaFuntua, said his association had not reneged on any promise"because we did not promise anybody that we are bringing anyamendment." Isa accepted that it was time that the minister askedthe NPAN to bring the amendment, "but we have told him timewithout number our position -- that law is a bad one, and becauseit is bad, we reject it. If we send any amendment, that means weaccept it."For further information, contact Akin Akingbulu, Tejumola House(1st Floor) 24, Omole Layout, New Isheri Road, P.O. Box 7808,Ojudu, Ikeja - Lagos, Nigeria, tel/fax: +234 1 4924998/4924314, e-mail: ijc@linkserve.com.ng The information contained in this alert is the sole responsibilityof IJC. In citing this material for broadcast or publication,please credit IJC._________________________________________________________________DISTRIBUTED BY THE INTERNATIONAL FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION EXCHANGE(IFEX) CLEARING HOUSE490 Adelaide St.W., suite 205, Toronto (ON) M5V 2T1 CANADAtel: +1 416 703 1638, fax: +1 416 703 7034e-mail: ifex@web.net, Internet site: http://www.ifex.org/ _________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Sun, 27 Jul 1997 03:02:51 +0900 (JST)From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp To: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million DalasisMessage-ID: < 199707261759.CAA27022@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMomodou,As nations grow and expand it becomes necessary to move away from theproduction of simple, low-cost, labour-intensive products to moresophisticated capital-intensive, technology-driven goods. However,most of these emerging economies cannot produce the needed hugemachinery and heavy technology instruments that are used as inputs.At the same time, the gap between imports and exports tends toincrease. Imports could initially exceed exports because of theincreased use of foreign machinery. On the other hand, exports maylead imports. This may be made possible by the importation of inputsthat are eventually turned into export goods. In either case, theneed for more foreign inputs necessitates having more foreign exchange.In order to meet this increasing demand for foreign exchange, it may beprudent for the the economy to borrow from abroad to meet thisdemand. Alternatively, domestic saving is what is transformed intoinvestment. At a time when the propensity to consume is still high,domestic savings may fall short of the desired investment needed tokeep the economy on course. In this case, borrowing from abroad toaugment domestic saving becomes economical.This whole argument is a simplification of a model developed by oneEconomist named Bauer, and the model is called the 'two-gap model' inreference to a 'savings gap' and a 'foreign exchange gap'--I am afraidI do not have much time to simplify this model now.Having said all this, and bearing in mind that I am no expert inEconomics, I cannot say whether the Gambian economy is indeed growingin real terms (because I do not have the data) to the point that wehave accumulated this much debt in the name of INVESTMENT.Thanks for reading.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 23:33:09 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A call for financial disciplineMessage-ID: < 970726233309_-458186350@emout18.mail.aol.com very interesting accoutantabilitymomodou j------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 21:14:34 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded messageMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970726211350.6241B-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII am forwarding an eid card I received this year by email.I will be on vacation and in the new England area for about one week.for your informationTHE GAMBIA MUSLIM ASSN IS HAVING A" GAMMOh" TODAY (july 25 1997) AT THEMUSLIM COMMUNITY CENTER in Silver Spring Maryland ,TO CELEBRATE MAULIDNABI-birthday of the prophet Muhamed (peace and blessings of Allah beupon him and all the other prophets- Moses , Ibraham, Jesus Christ etcHabib Diab-Ghanim------------------------------Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 21:19:52 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970726211655.6241C-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------------------------------------------------------------------------First, let me express sorrow and offer my condolences to the friends andfamily of the deceased. Perhaps we need to remind our consul in denmark whathis obligations are especially to Gambian nationals whose existence in thatcountry is one of the main reasons he represnts Gambia. It is verydisheartening for a consul general to act like that, understandably, it was aholiday week but your fellow national just died under mysteriouscircumstances; it is encombent upon him to find out what really happened.Now, I understand that for those of you who are muslims when somebodydies,he/she must be burried whithin a certain period of time, Is thereanywhere in the koran where one can use to implore our elders back home aboutthe importance of a post-mortem operation. If Jonbong encountered foul play.it should be exposed. This can form a precedence that others can use toenquire into things of this nature. I don't know the law in denmark butsomebody owes us an explaination and those of you in Denmark should putpressure on our consul to get some answers and if there's anyone out therewho is an expert in the koran please intercede with an advice to what Ialluded to. It's a pitty we will never find out the cause of death but forthe future we need to take steps to protect our nationals from unnessisary +untimely death like this.PeaceDaddy Sang------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 78************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 3.69 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |