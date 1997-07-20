|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10330 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 18:05:33
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 78
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
2) Re: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
by mmjeng@image.dk
3) Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
by mmjeng@image.dk
4) Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violence
by mmjeng@image.dk
5) RE: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
6) Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
7) Fwd: Africa: ECA Governance Forum
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
8) Ivorian list?
by mmjeng@image.dk
9) Re: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violence
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
10) Unnisaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Unnisaa
by nahak@juno.com (Michael J GOMEZ)
11) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
12) Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by mmjeng@image.dk
13) RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTI
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
14) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
15) Protest against Norway
by "Per E. Grotnes" <perg@nfh.uit.no>
16)
by hghanim@nusacc.org
17) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
18) Re: Mousa Diab
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
19) Re: your mail
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
20) Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by ASJanneh@aol.com
21) RE: Mousa Diab
by hghanim@nusacc.org
22) Mali--elections
by BINTA@iuj.ac.jp
23) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
24) Re: Mousa Diab
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
25) Re: Mousa Diab
by BINTA@iuj.ac.jp
26) RE: Mousa Diab
by hghanim@nusacc.org
27) RE: Mousa Diab
by hghanim@nusacc.org
28) condolences
by "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
29) RE:
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
30) Forwarded message of condolences
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
31) RE: condolences
by hghanim@nusacc.org
32) fwd: Soldier killed in Gambia anniversary attack
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
33) RE:
by hghanim@nusacc.org
34) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
35) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
36) Re:
by mmjeng@image.dk
37) RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTI
by EStew68064@aol.com
38) Re:
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
39) Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
40) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
41) RE: PROTEST AGAINST NORWAY
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
42) CONDOLENCES
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
43) Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
44) RE: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberi
by hghanim@nusacc.org
45) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
46) RE: CONDOLENCES
by hghanim@nusacc.org
47) HIV and Norway
by "Per E. Grotnes" <perg@nfh.uit.no>
48) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
49) fwd: Millions of Women Live Under Violence
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
50) fwd: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
51) Re: HIV and Norway
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
52) Mousa Diab
by hghanim@nusacc.org
53) fwd: Gambia's president preaches self-reliance
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
54) fwd: Liberian Warlord Wins Election
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
55) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
56) Coup attempt in the Gambia
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
57) Re: fwd: Millions of Women Live Under Violence
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
58) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
59) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
60) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
61) RE: HIV AND NORWAY
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
62) SV: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
63) SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
64) RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by hghanim@nusacc.org
65) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
66) Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
67) MATTERS AFRICAN
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
68) RE: condolences
by hghanim@nusacc.org
69) RE: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
70) GRADING 22ND JULY
by "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
71) RE: MATTERS AFRICAN
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
72) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
73) Re: Democracy - western governments , racism, HIV etc.
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
74) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY
by hghanim@nusacc.org
75) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
76) fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attack
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
77) fwd: Daunting task awaits new Liberian leader
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
78) fwd: Famine, Epidemic Threaten S. Leonean Population
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
79) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY
by EStew68064@aol.com
80) RE:
by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
81) Re: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble
by EStew68064@aol.com
82) RE:
by "A.Dibba" <adibba@online.no>
83) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
84) RE:
by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
85) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
86) Democracy-western government
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
87) Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
88) GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
89) Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
90) Re: Democracy-western government
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
91) Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
92) Re: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
93) Gambia owes 3472 million Dalasis
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
94) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY
by "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
95) from health to nation building
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
96) RE:
by hghanim@nusacc.org
97) RE:
by hghanim@nusacc.org
98) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY
by hghanim@nusacc.org
99) RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
100) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY
by "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
101) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY
by "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
102) Re: GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
103) Re: from health to nation building
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
104) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
105) Fwd: GHANA: No Jobs, Few Health Facilities and Poor Schools
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
106) Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks to Limit
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
107) MATHEMATICS OR ARITHMETIC
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
108) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
109) Fwd: AFRICA: French Honesty Policy Tested In Chad-Cameroon Oil Deal
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
110) The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
111) Casamance, too! Again!
by ASJanneh@aol.com
112) Test
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
113) SV: GRADING 22ND JULY
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
114) SV: SV: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
115) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
116) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
117) Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by MJagana@aol.com
118) Re: Test
by MJagana@aol.com
119) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
120) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
121) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
122) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
123) Re: GRADING 22ND JULY
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
124) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
125) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
126) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
127) Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
128) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
129) Death of a gambian in a danish prison
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
130) New member
by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <gambia-l@commit.gm>
131) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
132) RE: New member
by hghanim@nusacc.org
133) Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
134) RE: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
135) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p
by hghanim@nusacc.org
136)
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
137) Re: Death of a gambian in a danish prison
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
138) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by EStew68064@aol.com
139) death of Dembo Marong
by EStew68064@aol.com
140) RE: death of Dembo Marong
by hghanim@nusacc.org
141) RE: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by hghanim@nusacc.org
142) Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blami
by hghanim@nusacc.org
143) RE: Death of a gambian in a danish priso
by hghanim@nusacc.org
144) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
145) Re: New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
146) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
147) New Member--Subscription
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
148) Re: New Member--Subscription
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
149) RE: GRADING 22ND JULY
by EStew68064@aol.com
150) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by EStew68064@aol.com
151) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
152) Fwd: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa
by mmjeng@image.dk
153) Re: fwd: Three rebels held for Gambia attack
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
154) I'm outta here...
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
155) So long.........
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
156) Re: I'm outta here...
by EStew68064@aol.com
157) Re: I'm outta here...
by EStew68064@aol.com
158) Re: New member
by ASJanneh@aol.com
159) TRIP TO OAU SUMMIT(CONFIRMATION NEEDED)
by "pa sowe" <sowe@online.no>
160) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
161) RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
162) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
163) A call for financial discipline
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
164) Re: A call for financial discipline
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
165) Re: A call for financial discipline
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
166) Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
167) Re: A call for financial discipline
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
168) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
169) RE: I'm outta here...
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
170) RE: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
171) fwd: Nigeria says role in West Africa step to democracy
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
172) fwd: Profiteering from war
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
173) Fwd: NIGERIA: Govt. to enforce decree
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara), baba@igc.apc.org
174) Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
by BINTA@iuj.ac.jp
175) Re: A call for financial discipline
by MJagana@aol.com
176) Forwarded message
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
177) Forwarded, Re: Gambian dies in Danish jail (fwd)
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 10:13:05 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19970720091555.AAB46144@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Both Adama Bah and Sheikh Ndow representing FOROYAA Newspaper have
been added to the list. We welcome them to this Gambian electronic
Bantaba (Penchabi) and look forward to their contributions.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 13:42:08 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
Message-ID: <199707201143.NAA26346@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Fri, 18 Jul 1997 21:08:41 +0200
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: "pa sowe" <sowe@online.no>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: SV: Scientists Econgourage Inventor Of Malaria Vaccine
> X-To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Hello Matar
>
> It is very interesting that scientist from other thirdworld countries are
> making progress in
> developing new medisines which thirdworld countries can benifit of. And i
> really admire the
> Bolivian inventor.
You are right, one feel proud of it. Even our African scientists are
working very hard to find a cure for the deathly HIV/AIDS. Who knows
maybe the cure could come from a thirdworld country. Wish them luck.
> I want to ask you a question ( was the Gambia one of the first countries to
> test the vaccine
> or was it the latin american countries who tested it forst.
>
>
Iam not sure if Gambia was one of the first to test the
vaccine. Maybe our medical experts in the list can help.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 13:42:08 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
Message-ID: <199707201143.NAA26349@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable
The Zimbabwe Independent
Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway
July 4, 1997
Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned
President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to
retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which
labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.
As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit
liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV
transmission in that country.
Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a
widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in
Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned
its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.
The Press statement said the heterosexual transmission of HIV in
Norway had to a greater degree occurred through connecting points
between the Norwegian HIV epidemic and that in African countries south
of the Sahara.
The NBH, citing two sources of transmission in which African men had
infected Norwegian women who did not know their partners' HIV-status,
said it was necessary to focus attention on Africans in Norway as
migrants coming from countries south of the Sahara.
"It can be said that the presence of HIV among the Africans in Norway
is equally high as in the countries they come from. This however makes
for their higher numbers in comparison to other heterosexual groups in
Norway," the Board said in its statement.
"HIV preventative work directed towards the Africans in Norway is of
great importance in order to stop the disease spreading among this
group. In the same way, Norwegian men and women with sexual partners
from countries south of the Sahara must be aware that they stand a
higher risk of HIV infection than when one has a Norwegian sexual
partner."
The African Forum in Norway (AFNOR), a pressure group formed in
September last year after the publication of the report, sought to
raise public awareness on discrimination against Africans in that
country who were reported to have been tested for Hiv/Aids without
their knowledge.
The pressure group represents African organisations from throughout
Africa, including Zimbabweans who had lobbied the government to act on
the report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Copyright =A91997 Zimbabwe Independent. Distributed via Africa News
Online . For information about the content or for permission to
redistribute, publish or use for broadcast, contact Zimbabwe
Independent at the link above
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 15:58:00 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violence
Message-ID: <199707201359.PAA27636@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Liberian election ends without violence
July 19, 1997
Web posted at: 9:34 p.m. EDT (0134 GMT)
MONROVIA, Liberia (CNN) -- Emerging from seven years of civil war,
Liberians flocked to the polls Saturday in the country's first
democratic election in 12 years, which ended peacefully.
No major incidents were reported as polls closed at 4 p.m. The voting
process was monitored by more than 500 international observers,
including former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.
Long lines snaked from polling centers as early as 4 a.m., with
reports of turnout exceeding 80 percent. About 750,000 voters had
registered to choose a president, a 26-member Senate and a 64-member
House of Representatives.
First returns could come Sunday evening, but final results aren't
expected until later in the week. Some of the early votes were being
counted by candlelight.
The elections were made possible after the signing of a peace accord
between rival warlords in August. The pact came after strong
international pressure, in particular from African neighbors and the
West African peacekeeping force known as ECOMOG, which has been in
Liberia.
Fighting among rival factions kills thousands
The conflict in Liberia began in 1989, when Charles Taylor launched an
armed uprising from Ivory Coast against army officer Samuel Doe, an
ethnic Krahn who had taken power in a military coup.
Taylor's campaign turned into an ethnic conflict, with seven factions
fighting for control of the country and its resources, particularly
iron ore, timber and rubber. Up to 200,000 people were killed and more
than 1 million were forced from their homes.
The country's infrastructure was destroyed, and a generation of school
children were turned into young soldiers.
Doe, accused of stealing votes to win the last election in 1985, was
toppled and executed in 1990 by one of the rival factions that emerged
during the war.
Now, with Saturday's vote, people hope for political stability. But
among the presidential candidates are three
warlords-turned-politicians. Taylor is among them -- and is seen as
the man to beat in the presidential bid.
His main civilian rival is Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, a U.S.-educated
banker and the United Nations Development Program's former director
for Africa. Johnson-Sirleaf said she was hoping for a clear result.
"We just want a clean sweep so we can get started with the process of
healing the wounds," she said. There will be a runoff poll, if none of
the 13 presidential candidates receives more than 50 percent of the
vote.
Both Taylor and Johnson-Sirleaf said their priorities would be to work
for peace and reconciliation, to revive the economy and rebuild the
infrastructure.
All of the three former warlords said they would accept the election
results, but observers say there are fears the conflict may erupt
again after the vote.
"The year after the elections is going to be a critical one," U.S.
Ambassador William Milam said.
Last year, a nationwide disarmament program took some weapons off the
streets, but few people believe that the country has been really
cleared of the arms, particularly after ECOMOG forces found caches of
hidden arms in the countryside.
Liberia watchers say one of the new government's main tasks will be to
prevent the factions that are hiding weapons from dragging them out
again to launch a new war, if their leaders disagree with the election
results.
Correspondent Bob Coen and Reuters contributed to this report.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 18:35:51 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
Message-ID: <01BC953B.C3C4E080@dice.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC953B.C3C4E080"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC953B.C3C4E080
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Nobody could possibly blame the Norwegians for being scared to death of =
such a deadly and fate-deciciding 'plague' like AIDS;but Norway is not =
the kind of country one would normally expect to sink so low as to =
launch such a racist propaganda that people normally associate with =
Hitler,his henchmen and the people who believe in their creed.This =
outrage is way,way beneath the Scandanavian sense of fairness and =
respect for others.thanks to America for inventing a desease that is so =
devastatingly scary,incomprehendable and deadly that it could make nice =
people like the scandanavians lose the dignified manner in which they =
recieve and treat their guests.
Regards Basss!
----------
From: mmjeng@image.dk[SMTP:mmjeng@image.dk]
Sent: 14/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 08:42 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
The Zimbabwe Independent
Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway
July 4, 1997
Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned
President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to
retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which
labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.
As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit
liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV
transmission in that country.
Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a
widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in
Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned
its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.
The Press statement said the heterosexual transmission of HIV in
Norway had to a greater degree occurred through connecting points
between the Norwegian HIV epidemic and that in African countries south
of the Sahara.
The NBH, citing two sources of transmission in which African men had
infected Norwegian women who did not know their partners' HIV-status,
said it was necessary to focus attention on Africans in Norway as
migrants coming from countries south of the Sahara.
"It can be said that the presence of HIV among the Africans in Norway
is equally high as in the countries they come from. This however makes
for their higher numbers in comparison to other heterosexual groups in
Norway," the Board said in its statement.
"HIV preventative work directed towards the Africans in Norway is of
great importance in order to stop the disease spreading among this
group. In the same way, Norwegian men and women with sexual partners
from countries south of the Sahara must be aware that they stand a
higher risk of HIV infection than when one has a Norwegian sexual
partner."
The African Forum in Norway (AFNOR), a pressure group formed in
September last year after the publication of the report, sought to
raise public awareness on discrimination against Africans in that
country who were reported to have been tested for Hiv/Aids without
their knowledge.
The pressure group represents African organisations from throughout
Africa, including Zimbabweans who had lobbied the government to act on
the report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Copyright =A91997 Zimbabwe Independent. Distributed via Africa News
Online . For information about the content or for permission to
redistribute, publish or use for broadcast, contact Zimbabwe
Independent at the link above
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 17:16:30 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: binta@iuj.ac.jp
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: (PART6) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970720152219.28767A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Lamin seems to think that my first remark is out of
context. Actually, it is one way of interpreting what he said,
based on my experiences. In any case, I didn't place much
emphasis on it. I am happy that his 'friends' were not
thinking in this way.
I never said there was no peace in Africa. How can I say
such a thing about the second largest continent on earth with
over fifty countries? I said it depended on where one found
oneself. If there is no peace in Africa, then there is also
no peace in Europe, Asia, America etc. Obviously, there is
less peace in a country at war than one not at war. This is
why I find generalising about Africa in many cases unhelpful.
The same brush cannot be used to paint the whole of the
continent.
I said there was uneasy calm in many African countries. I
do not know when we shall achieve 'easy calm', but
addressing the CAUSES of conflict is obviously fundamental to
this. I also do not have the answer to Lamin's second
question:' When shall we stop ourselves from being into western
hands?' It can be done either collectively or individually,
and there are signs that this is happening in some African
countries.
I do not blame the rest of the world - what a
preposterous thing to do - for Africa's ills. But surely - I
had previously thought no one would argue with this - centuries
of slavery ( meaning virtually free labour for many
western countries by Africa's most able-bodied men and women),
colonialism and neo-colonialism, have done a lot of damage to
our economies, self-confidence, social and political life. This
is precisely what school children in parts of the U.K., at
least, are being taught at the moment about Africa. I could
simply have been quoting from one of the textbooks used in
British schools! In fact, as a reviewer, I had to moderate
the language to put part of the blame on the Africans
themselves. If Lamin has any doubts about this I can happily
send him my comments.
I think Lamin missed the point regarding what I said about
social welfare, subsidies etc. I did not say providing these
things is bad. How can I? I was simply saying that such a
'safety valve' did not exist in most African countries. And
the reason for this is mainly poverty. how can a country
afford to be a welfare state when it relies heavily on
international banking organizations for most of her development
projects? Is it not possible can conflicts can be minimised
in Africa, if people have the sort of assistance given to
those in the west? A person who is retrenched in the west
can fall back on the dole, and their children would be
provided for. This does not happen in most African countries.
Because of scarce resources and other problems the education
systems in many African countries do not cater for the
disadvantaged in society. Whereas in western countries
primary school pupils proceed to secondary schools, in
some African countries this is not just possible, there
being no space for them all. There are a host of other
issues that can make an individual rebellious. If there is
a safety valve such feelings can, at least, be contained.
I think if Africa is to succeed, we have to find our
own solutions. Other people do not ask us our opinion
regarding the running of their countries. This does not
mean that we have to cut ourselves off from the rest of
the world. But it is basically our struggle. Lamin
mentioned ODA. I know better than to rely on empty
rhetoric, especially coming in the wake of the disgraceful
Earth Summit. For how many decades have Africans been
asking for this? If I do not see concrete steps in that direction
in the next ten years at least, I will continue to see
it as empty rhetoric, a case of giving with one hand
and taking with another.
Finally, Lamin also mentioned that his 'friends' said
that one never knew when war would broke out in Africa.
This is clearly not true. Had western powers directed
their efforts at preventive diplomacy, some of the wars
could have been prevented. The weapons used to fight these
wars do not come from Africa. In The Gambia before the
coup, there were signs that it was just a matter of time
before it happened. It was the same in Sierra Leone when
J.S.Momoh was overthrown. In Zaire it was the same story.
Even if what happens in African cannot be predicted, is
the west any different? How come the Japanese did not
predict the nerve gas attack about two years ago in a
public area? Let us not forget that Japan was itself an
imperial power, and had made serious miscalculations in the
past. Similarly, if the U.S authorities had known that
Timothy McVeigh would blow up the Oklahoma State Building,
they would have taken precautions. The same can be said
about the IRA, ETA etc.
I am happy that Africa did not cause any world war,
and did not enslave or colonise anybody. The atrocities
committed by the principal participants, including Japan,
need not be repeated here. As I said in my previos
piece, we welcome comments and criticisms, but they have to
be constructive. Otherwise Lamin's 'friends' will continue
to deserve what they get.
THANKS FOR READING
Momodou
On Sun, 20 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:
> Mr. M. Njie,
>
> Thanks for that piece.
> > I hope Lamin's friends are not stereotyping Africa; saying
> > that Africa's 'natural' state should not be disturbed, so that
> > tourists from the west will always be in touch with 'nature'
> > when they visit Africa.
>
> This seems out of context under the circumstances and I will not say
> further on it!
>
> >what we have in many African countries
> > is an uneasy calm, what with the artificial borders, western
> > governments playing one group of people against another, CIA
> > sponsored coups, poverty and illiteracy.
>
> Oops! So, no peace in Africa, ha? When shall we achieve 'easy calm'?
> When shall we stop ourselves from being played into Western hands?
> And you blame the rest of the world for our poverty and illiteracy?
> Better we wake up! Even ODA is trying up! Mr. Njie, we cannot
> continue to look back and blame others for our ills. That is a
> no-win situation!
>
> > How can Lamin's friends say, except perhaps out of
> > ignorance, that countries like Sierra Leone, Zaire, Liberia and
> > The Gambia were 'tranquil?'
>
> I addressed this one above. I guess you are even more cynical than
> my 'ignorant friends'. At least they recognised that not all of
> Africa is constantly on fire!
>
> >Let Lamin urge his friends to tell
> > their governments to remove the many benefits (unemployment,
> > child etc) that they are presently enjoying; make students pay
> > for their education while at university and not after, when
> > they have a good job; remove all forms of subsidy to their
> > farmers, fishermen etc, and see whether a similar kind of
> > situation like we are presently witnessing in Africa will not
> > develop in the west.
>
> My friend, what do you mean by this? No social welfare, no aiding of the
> less privileged, etc? Now that doesn't sound good to me. The West has
> realised that free enterprise is not without pitfalls, and thank
> God they are trying to minimise those ills. Subsidies, student
> loans are ways of redistributing the national cake and I welcome it.
> Oh, how I wish we can do the same!
> >
> > If Lamin's friends cannot help him think positively about
> > his continent after centuries of slavery, colonialism and
> > neo-colonialism, then they should shut up.
> >
> Wow, what a statement! I am thinking alright, but I respect outisde
> views even if they contradict my mindset. I bet my friends know
> what they are talking about. Africans' understanding of Africa is
> a must, but unless we know how outsiders think about us--even when
> they display ignorance of the first degree--I dare say that we are
> far from catching up. For who else can see from without? As the saying
> goes, 'society is man's mirror'.
>
> Thanks for reading thru this 'junk'. Nonetheless, like many others I am
> not a doomsday prophet. But a little pinch is necessary! Comments from
> others on this subject is most welcome. 'The more, the merrier'.
>
> Lamin
>
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:02:34 +0200
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Africa: ECA Governance Forum
Message-ID: <1956507614.63967497@inform-bbs.dk>
Forwarded by Momodou Camara.
---forwarded mail START---
From: apic@igc.apc.org,Internet
To: apic@igc.apc.org,Internet
Date: 20/07/97 19:34
Subject: Africa: ECA Governance Forum
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Africa: UNECA Governance Forum
Date distributed (ymd): 970720
Document reposted by APIC
This posting contains two documents related to the First Annual
African Governance Forum. For more information on the Governance
Forum, the UN Special Initiative on Africa, or any other aspects
of work at UNECA, contact:
Peter K. A. da Costa
Cabinet Office of the Executive Secretary
UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA)
Tel: +251-1 51 58 26 (direct)
or +251-1-51 72 00 Ext 35486
Fax: +251-1 51 22 33
E-Mail: ecainfo1@un.org
Web: http://www.un.org/Depts/eca
***********************************************************
ECA PRESS RELEASE NO. 24
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
GOOD GOVERNANCE THE SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE FOR AFRICA'S
FUTURE, SAYS UN SECRETARY-GENERAL AS ECA/UNDP FORUM OPENS
Addis Ababa, 11 July 1997 -- There is no single issue of greater
importance to the economic and political future of Africa than
good governance, and it must command the "full and lasting
attention" of Africans, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan declared
here today.
In a videotaped statement delivered to the First African
Governance Forum which began this morning at the Economic
Commission for Africa headquarters, Mr. Annan told delegates from
14 African countries, UN agencies, donor and NGO representatives
that good governance was a key condition for sustainable
development.
"[Good governance]", Mr. Annan said, "promotes the most salient
features of a free and prosperous society: social justice,
transparency, accountability in the management of public
affairs".
Mr. Annan said he believed Africa was entering a "new wave of
progress", based on peace, democracy, human rights, and
sustainable development. These four pillars, he added, formed the
"pillars of good governance".
In his opening remarks, the forum's host, UN Under
Secretary-General and ECA Executive Secretary, K.Y. Amoako, told
delegates the meeting sought to "establish a dialogue on
governance issues among Africans and their partners in the
international community, to facilitate sharing of experiences,
and to foster consensus around best practices of governance".
Stressing that Africa's post-Cold War economic crisis was the
result of "an insufficiency of peace, security and policy
stability", Mr. Amoako argued that, with the current phenomenon
of democratization, Africa must concentrate on capacity building.
"Only in this way can we assure that the process of economic
reforms and political liberalization remains irreversible", the
ECA head asserted.
ECA and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are
co-sponsoring the Forum as part of the UN System-Wide Special
Initiative on Africa (UNSIA) -- a 10-year plan launched by the UN
in March 1996 to co-ordinate, leverage and consolidate the work
of UN agencies, including the World Bank and the International
Monetary Fund, in Africa.
The UNSIA is focused on United Nations System collaboration at
country level in key development areas, including Education,
Health, Water, Governance, Harnessing Information Technology for
Development, and Promoting Food Security and Sustainable
Livelihood.
Mr. Amoako and UNDP Administrator James Gustave Speth -- who is
also in attendance here -- are co-chairs of the UNSIA
Administrative Co-ordinating Committee.
Salim Ahmed Salim, Secretary-General of the Organization of
African Unity (OAU), told the Forum that there were "no
ready-made recipes for democracy and governance" and as such
"each society should generate its home-grown modalities for
forging ahead in democracy".
"...While the fundamental principles of democracy and good
governance are universal," Mr. Salim added, "their application
varies from country to country". African countries were,
therefore, "entitled to determine the application of democratic
government on the basis of the socio-cultural values, taking into
account their specific realities".
Mr. Salim listed four specific factors in good governance in
Africa: the strengthening of the quality of leadership in Africa;
sound management of economies; a strong judicial system; and
independent and responsible media.
Norway, one of 18 donor countries invited to participate in the
Forum, stressed the importance of education -- alongside
participation, rule of law and transparency -- in the building of
good governance.
"Investment in social capital represents a way out of poverty",
said Kari Nordheim-Larsen, Norway's Minister of Development
Co-operation, in a statement read on her behalf by Norway's
Ambassador to Ethiopia, Sven A. Holmsen.
Ms. Nordheim-Larsen told the forum that governance was central to
Norwegian aid policy. Norway, she reported, had established a
trust fund in Africa on governance with UNDP in December 1995,
and was encouraged to see that governance was an important
component of the UNSIA.
Referring to the country reports prepared for the forum, Ms.
Larsen added: "We are even more encouraged by the documentation
before us, which clearly shows that progress is being made at the
country level, and that the approach to the issue of governance
is discussed and tailored to the country specific situation. I
foresee... a continued strong Norwegian support for the issue of
governance in Africa in the coming years."
Turning to the issue of the UN reforms, Ms. Nordheim-Larsen said
the principle of good governance was also important for
international organizations.
Encouraging the UN Secretary-general to present "broad and
comprehensive" reforms in his second track of proposals due 16
July, Ms. Nordheim-Larsen concluded: "In order for the UN system
to have a greater impact at country level, we need a system which
works in a much more integrated way than at present. I encourage
and expect all UN agencies to participate in good faith in the
reform process. Turf battles among different agencies can no
longer be permitted."
Also making statements at the opening ceremony were Dawit
Yohannes, Speaker of Ethiopia's House of Representatives, and
Anathassios Theodorakis, Deputy Director-General of the European
Commission.
Some 14 African countries are participating in the two-day forum,
with Prime Minister Kwassi Klutse heading the Togolese
delegation. The full list of participants is: Botswana, Cameroon,
Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius,
Senegal, Uganda, Mozambique and Swaziland. Nigeria is
participating as an observer.
Participating African countries will articulate their positions
on the following themes:
* Decentralization;
* Constitutional and Judicial Reform and Human Rights;
* Electoral and Parliamentary Reforms;
* Socio-economic Management and Public Administration; and
* Empowerment and Participation.
Three NGO umbrellas -- MWENGO, Forum of Women in Development, and
FAVDO -- have also been invited to participate, following an NGOs
Consultation that took place in Addis Ababa last May as part of
the Africa Governance Forum process.
In addition to ECA and UNDP, several other UN system
organizations and agencies are represented at the forum: ILO,
IMF, UNESCO, UNHCR, UNICEF, UN Centre for Human Rights, UN/DPA,
UN/DDSMS, UNOPS, UNAVEM III, and the World Bank.
Observers include the Inter-Parliamentary Union, European Centre
for Development Policy Management, Institute of Social Studies,
African Institute for Economic and Social Studies, Institution of
African Democracy, Friedrich Ebert Foundation, Japan
International Cooperation Agency, International Peace Academy,
and the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral
Assistance, among others.
Representatives from the European Union, the Commonwealth
Secretariat and the Secretariat of the Organization for Economic
Cooperation and Development (OECD) Assistance Committee are also
present.
************************************************************
COMMUNIQUE ISSUED BY THE ECA/UNDP JOINT SECRETARIAT OF THE UN
SPECIAL INITIATIVE ON AFRICA AT THE END OF THE FIRST ANNUAL
AFRICAN GOVERNANCE FORUM.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12 July 1997
Addis Ababa, 12 July 1997 -- The first annual African Governance
Forum was hosted by ECA and UNDP on 11-12 July 1997. The Forum
was convened in the context of the UN System-Wide Special
Initiative on Africa, under which UNDP and ECA share
responsibility to improve coordination and collaboration in the
implementation of programmes, as well as in assisting in the
mobilization of resources at regional and country levels.
African governments, civil society organizations, and partners
with substantial governance experience on the African continent
such as, UN cooperating agencies, bilateral development agencies
and international organizations used the Forum as a unique
opportunity to engage in an open dialogue on the state of
governance on the continent, geared to building consensus,
improving coordination and helping to mobilize resources on a
more predictable basis.
Through the articulation of successes and constraints, the Forum
participants were able to identify the critical elements needed
to advance the culture of good governance in Africa. All the
programmes presented have emanated from prior consultations at a
national level. The dialogue throughout was candid,
demonstrating ownership and the homegrown nature of African
governance programmes.
The agenda focused on: Constitutional and Judicial Reform and
Human Rights; Local Government and Decentralization; Electoral
and Parliamentary Assistance; Socio-economic Management, Public
Administration, Accountability and Efficiency; and Empowerment,
Civil Society, Civic Education, and Media Capacity Building.
Many interesting and important issues were fully discussed,
including gender equity and the efficacy of the opposition, the
urgent need for constitutional safeguards that guarantee human
rights and civil liberties, power-sharing between local and
central authorities encouraging an active as well as independent
and transparent electoral mechanisms.
OAU Secretary General Salim A. Salim drew attention, during the
opening ceremony, to the diversity of African historical
experiences. This was reinforced in the discussions, as the
importance of tradition and culture in Africa's governance
experience was frequently mentioned.
A clear consensus emerged on the essential practices of good
governance as including:
* Leadership building;
* Transparency and accountability;
* Civil society empowerment;
* Gender mainstreaming and the advancement of women;
* Political transition (support to parliamentary processes,
independent judiciary, and electoral authorities);
* Peace and stability;
* The rule of law;
* Constitutional guarantees; and
* Free and responsible media and press
In the final analysis, the real test of the importance of the
Forum is whether it reflects an agreement and commitment of
African governments, and civil society, to build and promote good
governance and a democratic culture, together.
Fourteen African governments were represented at the ministerial
level and 14 others participated as observers. Eighteen donor
institutions and six UN organizations as well as the Bretton
Woods institutions were also represented. Agreement was reached
to pursue collaborative and coordinated programmes in support of
good governance. There was also consensus that the objectives of
the Forum were largely met, and that there is a legitimate basis
for it to be repeated annually.
************************************************************
This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the
Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational
affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary
objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States
around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by
concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant
information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and
individuals.
Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail
message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa
Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org
(about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents
previously distributed, as well as the auto-response
information files, are also available on the Web at:
http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml
To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to
apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited
from another source please contact directly the source
mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.
For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,
110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:
202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org.
************************************************************
---forwarded mail END---
--- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:22:57 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Ivorian list?
Message-ID: <199707202038.WAA24333@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Hello List Members,
I've an ivorian friend who's interested in getting in touch with any
ivorian mail list.
So please, contact me at: mmjeng@image.dk
My greetings to all of you.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 17:09:45 -0400
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: Liberia election ends Without Violence
Message-ID: <199707202109.RAA09003@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
I think we should all pray for the Liberian people and hope that all those participating in the elections would accept the results in peace. Perhaps that would open a new chapter in Africa's political history.
malanding Jaiteh
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 20 Jul 1997 22:25:12 -0400
From: nahak@juno.com (Michael J GOMEZ)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Unnisaa!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Unnisaa
Message-ID: <19970720.222514.4326.1.nahak@juno.com>
Please members of Gambia-l check out the following webpage.
http://members.aol.com/Unnisaa/Unnisaa.html. Your comments are highly
appreciated. Thanks!!!!
MGOMEZ
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 10:37:18 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970721093718.00719c54@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
At 13:42 20/07/97 +2000, M. M. JENG wrote:
>The Zimbabwe Independent
>
>Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway
>
>July 4, 1997
>
>Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned
>President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to
>retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which
>labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.
>
>As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit
>liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV
>transmission in that country.
>
>Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a
>widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in
>Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned
>its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.
The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian
newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from
Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".
Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are
always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the
most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything
without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?
Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we
have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who
are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,
WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from
charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does
it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only
once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of
Africa(ns).
Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International
Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of
Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such
disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as
individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all
necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to
behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our
governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way
"outsiders" would do.
PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's
real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to
justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the
"International Community").
I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,
but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel
things have become different.
Regards,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 11:07:02 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
Message-ID: <199707210908.LAA17445@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable
Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote
July 20, 1997
Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil
war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential
elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election
observers by claiming widespread fraud.
The claims raised fears that Liberia's attempts to return to peace
after seven years of civil war would again be thwarted, particularly
if other challengers also condemned the vote.
With 13 percent of polling stations reporting, Charles Taylor of the
National Patriotic Party had 49,539 votes, or 62 percent, the head of
the Independent Elections Commission, Henry Andrews, announced Sunday
night.
Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the former U.N. official seen as Taylor's
toughest competitor, had only 14,379, or 18 percent. Andrews said the
results were from 250 of 1,890 polling stations.
Other parties received 3 percent or less.
Andrews emphasized that the results were only preliminary, but the
huge gap sparked jubilation by Taylor supporters -- mainly teen-age
boys who comprised the bulk of his fighting force during Liberia's
seven-year civil war. "Charles Taylor! Charles Taylor!" groups of
youths shouted as they jumped for joy after the figures were announced
on national radio.
Rival says people were 'told how to vote'
Despite international observers' statements that the election Saturday
appeared peaceful and without obvious signs of fraud,
Johnson-Sirleaf's Unity Party accused peacekeeping soldiers
responsible for safeguarding polling stations of casting votes for
people too confused to vote themselves, and of beating Unity Party
observers who objected.
"In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for
assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there
were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"
Johnson-Sirleaf said at her party headquarters after the early results
were given. She also said that in some voting stations, former faction
fighters cordoned off voting areas and refused to let people cast
ballots in private.
"We believe if the vote was free and fair, we would have won..." she
said.
International monitors praise process
The allegations were surprising given the universally high marks by
observers from the United Nations, European Commission and several
non-governmental agencies, including the Carter Center of former U.S.
President Jimmy Carter.
Election officials said they were unaware of wrongdoing at the polls
and had yet to receive an official complaint. Johnson-Sirleaf said her
party planned to file a complaint and demand an investigation on
Monday.
Earlier, Carter had compared the vote to "almost a miracle ... almost
unprecedented on a global basis," because of the huge turnout and
peaceful proceedings.
In Montserrado County, which includes Monrovia, voter turnout was
about 90 percent, said Paul Harrington of the European Commission, one
of the international organizations that contributed to the more than
500 observers on hand to monitor voting. Turnout was estimated at 80
percent to 85 percent in the rest of the country.
Will the winner offer posts to defeated rivals?
Both Taylor and Johnson-Sirleaf preached peace and reconciliation,
words most Liberians have heard before but rarely seen. Both also said
they hoped to win in the first round and avoid a runoff next month.
Whatever the case, Taylor said, he would be willing to accept a
position in a government led by another.
Johnson-Sirleaf, however, has made clear she would refuse to work with
Taylor. "I have no respect for him," she said on Liberian national
radio Saturday. "I've seen the destruction he's caused, I've seen the
impoverishment he's caused, and I cannot be a part of rewarding him
for this" by serving in his government.
The West African country, which was founded in 1847 by freed American
slaves, suffered under the ethnic dictatorship of President Samuel Doe
through the 1980s until Taylor launched an assault to oust him.
Doe was toppled, tortured and killed shortly after the war began, but
the conflict grew to include seven different factions vying for power
in the timber, diamond and rubber-rich country.
Fighting that had been confined mainly to the countryside erupted in
Monrovia from April to June 1996 and led to international pressure on
the warlords to sign a new peace accord. The plan cleared the way for
disarmament last year and Saturday's vote.
Copyright 1997 =A0 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This
material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:30:03 +0200 (MET DST)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTI
Message-ID: <199707211230.OAA13989@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Liz Stewart Fatti
What i would advice you to do is, your son should take all necessary
vaccination shots. Hence i guess he was born and raised in San Francisco
until the age of 14. The shots should range from yellow fever, polio,
typhoid and tetanus.
You wrote that you didn=B4t arrange for him to take malaria tablets because=
he
is going to stay there for a while. Again you wrote: "Also, most Gambians
there seems to think it is best to treat after, and develop resistance" What
i learnt from my old schooldays in our hygiene lessons was " PREVENTION IS
BETTER THAN CURE" and this was a western slogan therefore i thought you
should have known better. This alone should not have been reason enough not
to purchase the tabs.
In the question of Malaria you should buy PARAGUANIL and CHLOCHIN. PHOSPH.
This is a prevention remedy not catch malaria.
These tablets should be taken with food and should be taken as prescribe by
the doctor. it should be taken one week before travelling and four weeks
after your return.
In the matter of insurance i would advice you to buy international insurance
which covers the globe. Since i am living in Europe and not the Us and don=
=B4t
know where you can contact in San Francisco. I will give you the following
contact in Indianapolis: INTERCONTINENTAL CORP. 135 NORTH PENNSYLVANIA
STREET, INDIANAPOLIS IND 46204. PHONE (TOLL FREE) 1-800-962-6831 OR (OFFICE)
317-238-5700, FAX 317-637-6634.
My reason for the rocommendation is if it happens that there arises any
complications beyond the Gambias capacity the company pays for home
transport. Also if you are out of cash to pay for treatment/hospitalisation
the insurance company will guarantee for advance payment or telex the money
to the doctor or hospital. What you only need to do in matter of emergency
is just call the SOS number on your insurance card, give your policy number,
name of doctor or hospital.
Wishing you son a nice stay in the Gambia
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:29:33 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970721132933.006f8ec4@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote
>
>
>
>July 20, 1997
>Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)
>
>MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil
>war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential
>elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election
>observers by claiming widespread fraud.
Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the
results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard
for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????
>Rival says people were 'told how to vote'
.... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for
>assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there
>were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"
What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to a
people who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess the
whole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) is
nothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet. Is this not an
indication of potential political crisis, maybe another coup (God forbid) in
Liberia in the future (or elsewhere). Take a look at Sierra Leone. Calls
where made for a quick return to democratic rule prior to the elections that
put Kabbah in power. If the planning of the return to democratic rule was
done in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk of
returning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abacha
seized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrs
but pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -
consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% free
of irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even know
what their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to just
give up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be they
could have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after having
time to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they were
indirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.
DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quote
Museveni:
"Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got a
social base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about a
multiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must be
transformed..."
Regards,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:38:28 +0200
From: "Per E. Grotnes" <perg@nfh.uit.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Protest against Norway
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19970721140240.1bb7c66e@draugen.nfh.uit.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
There are several important issues connected to the AIDS warning given by
the Norwegian health officer last year.
1.) If it happens to be true that sexual contacts with "south of saharians"
constitute high risks of contracting AIDS, should not a warning be issued?
Implicit in the warning given is a reminder that unprotected sex with
strangers always has been and will be risky.
2.) The official's wording of the problem was an unlucky one, especially
since the data referred to were rather poorly analysed. Mainly it was rhe
media that pounced on the statements and made more out of it than it
deserved. Actually a wealth of protests came from other responsible persons
in the months after. The whole issue died in the newspapers after a few months.
3.) There has been several warnings of HIV risks from the same officials
both before and after this statement. It has been pointed out that sex
tourism to Thailand is one of the sources for HIV, homosexual men with
several partners is another source. Yesterday WHO published that aid workers
have a very high incidence of HIV. NORAD, Norway's aid organization, has
stated in a report that as many as one in ten of thir field workers carries HIV.
All this boils down to one point. If you are fooling around with a lot of
partners, whether they are from Nordfjordeid (a small village with a
reputation of religiousness) or from Banjul, protect yourself and the
partners (and your spouse) by using a condom.
4.) Then to the question of Norwegians as racists. There are unhappily
enough far worse evidence of Norwegians as averse to any kind of
foreigners. Presently refugees from the former Yugoslavia, Pakistan, Marocco
and from Afghanistan are under harder pressure than any African. Even Swedes
have a harder time than you should expect since language and culture is the
same in both countries.
Antagonism against strangers seem to be part of our heritage. When I was a
young boy some fifty years ago, a boy from a neighbouring valley would never
dare go to the saturday dances in our valley. He would be beaten almost to
death. Also you cold see in the newspapers advertisements of rooms to let.
Invariably it added that North Norwegians would not get the room.
Now this is not uniquely Norwegian. I have heard rather derogatory
statements about Lebanese in Banjul. And to leave Gambia alone: in my
travels I have rarely found any nation or tribe that do not remind me of my
home country in those aspects.
5.) To those that show indignation of the HIV warning. Should not concerned
people whether black or pink (read white) point to risks and wrongs in
Africa? I do flatter myself of being above common racism. I pity those that
do not see a person instead of a black or white face. Those that dislike
other cultures and looks that are different from themselves are not the
worst, they can be fought. The worst are the ones that see no evil, hear no
wrongs and always talk and act as if the African is a baby. They are dangerous.
My friends, attack criticism if it is unfair. Do not attack those that
criticises. To paraphrase old Mao, let the enemy show his hand so that you
know him better than he does himself. Beware of too friendly "friends". A
friend that never criticise you is either lazy, exploiting you or simply
stupid.
Sorry about my old man's musings, It was too tempting.
Regards from PerG
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 9:15:59 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <TFSHHURN@nusacc.org>
Good morning and Peace be unto you all
This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that
we are also going to join them for sure one day.
My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister
Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after
short illness caused by prostate cancer.
May his soul rest in peace.
He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young
children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event
with faith and strength and hope .
Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had
a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.
I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share
it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home
hghanim@erols.com
Thanks and Peace to you all
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 10:55:30 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
Message-ID: <199707211455.KAA20506@oak.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
>
> >Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote
> >
> >
> >
> >July 20, 1997
> >Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)
> >
> >MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil
> >war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential
> >elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election
> >observers by claiming widespread fraud.
>
> Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the
> results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard
> for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????
>
>
> >Rival says people were 'told how to vote'
>
> ... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for
> >assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there
> >were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"
>
> What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to a
> people who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess the
> whole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) is
> nothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet.
Abdou, perhaps we should remind ourselves with a Chinese Proverb: A
journey of a thousand mile begin with a step. No society can claim
attaining any level if they do not begin some where. A point many
of us may not know is that Charles Taylor had been a hero to many
Liberians when he declared war on Samuel Doe. The problem came when
the objective of the war was not noly to remove a dictator who was not
only breaking the laws of the country but doing so with impunity.In
1990 when Samuel Doe was killed Charles Taylors forces controlled over
90 % of the country. The story might be different if he declared
unilateral ceasefire in 1990 and called for elections.
Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster
created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of
the world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religion
or language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoretically
its really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently every
society has some form of it.
The concept of voting is really to allow every member of the society
to have a say on the issues being debated. It would take a life time
for the whole country to meet and give their opinion, or we vote separately
every aspect or every decision the country has to make. To make things
easier, balloting was deviced to select a person who we believe would
stand for the issues and values we cherish most.
Inorder to prevent individuals from abusing the system a set of rules
to guide through the process are written and agreed upon just in case-
i.e.the Constitution.
What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's
implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the
carpet". We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"
there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To those
non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,
age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.
Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree
(experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa
Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to be
classed democratic.
I think the qestion should be how do we incorporate this noble human
idea into the daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia, China,
Russia and the US. Many of these societies may have had considerable
gains in doing just that but the road to democratization cannot be a
complete one since society or the values it cherish are always
evolving. Our measure of success should not only be in the practice of
the rituals (ie. take a bollot paper and sign), but enabling every
individual of a group, organization or country to consciously
participate in the decision process without fear or prejudice- If
balloting is not the suitable ritual under our conditions then we meet
at the Bantaba or may be someone should suggest a better idea.
> done in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk of
> returning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abacha
> seized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrs
> but pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -
> consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% free
> of irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even know
> what their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to just
> give up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be they
> could have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after having
> time to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they were
> indirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.
Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. One
observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved
after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?
Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people
should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.
We must all have the right and opportunity to participate. Under a
well suited system Jawara would have been removed when people's
interest were not served by popular conscious decision (without
coersion). And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe
leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themseleves"-
a concept a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the
society.
Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming for
arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a
bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and
ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the
country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we be
saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we
say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother
(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.
>
> DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quote
> Museveni:
>
> "Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got a
> social base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about a
> multiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must be
> transformed..."
The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to
be democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message across
to the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea of
one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular
participation to local and national decision making- or am I way
out?
Malanding Jaiteh
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 09:26:07 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Mousa Diab
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970721083220.14038B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I offer my condolences to Habib Diab and the family of Mousa Diab. Mousa
Diab was someone whom I knew very well at St Augustine's High School. He
was in the lower fifth form when I was in form one. When he was in
upper five, he used to serve as back up pre-fect to my class when I was in
form two. The last time I saw Mousa was the very day that I left The
Gambia for the first time bound for The United States. He was at Yundum
Airport on that day.
I remembered him asking me where I was going. When I told him that I was
off to The States, he shook my hand in a congratulatory gesture.
Mousa had great musical talents. During the glorious days of Super
Eagles ( pre IFANG BONDI ), in the late 60's to early 70's he was a member
of one of the smaller Banjul Bands who were proteges of The then powerful
and irresistible Super Eagles Band. He was a vocalist and had an
incredibly good and sweet voice. Those were just prior to the era of the
musical revolution in SeneGambia when Super Eagles first introduced local
rhythms and incorporated Sabarr ( Wollof drums ) into their music and
came up with Ndaga which subsequently spread to and adopted by Senegalese
artist calling it Mbalax. Some of the
relative old timers and late 60's and early 70's St Augustine's alumnus
like my friend Emmanuel Sang Ndow know and can write a little about Mousa
Diab. Infact, when I established contact with Habib just two weeks ago, I
enquired about Mousa and he informed me of his condition which deeply
saddened me.
May his soul rest in peace.
Thanks
Tony
On Mon, 21 Jul 1997 hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
>
> Good morning and Peace be unto you all
> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that
> we are also going to join them for sure one day.
>
> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister
> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after
> short illness caused by prostate cancer.
> May his soul rest in peace.
> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young
> children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event
> with faith and strength and hope .
> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had
> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.
> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share
> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home
> hghanim@erols.com
> Thanks and Peace to you all
> Habib Diab Ghanim
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:39:10 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: your mail
Message-ID: <199707211639.MAA05171@hemlock>
Content-Type: text
>
>
> Good morning and Peace be unto you all
> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that
> we are also going to join them for sure one day.
>
> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister
> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after
> short illness caused by prostate cancer.
> May his soul rest in peace.
> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young
> children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event
> with faith and strength and hope .
> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He had
> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.
> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share
> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home
> hghanim@erols.com
> Thanks and Peace to you all
> Habib Diab Ghanim
> **************************************
> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
> Suite 550 East Tower
> Washington, D.C. 20005
> Voice: (202) 289-5920
> Fax: (202) 289-5938
> **************************************
>
My condolence to the Diab family. May his soul Rest In Peace.
Malanding Jaiteh
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:45:03 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
Message-ID: <970721124346_-1509620570@emout07.mail.aol.com>
Abdou:
Another question to ask: why are so many African elections characterized by
fraudulence and intimidation (not necessarily the case in Liberia)?
Amadou Scattred Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:53:40 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: tloum@u.washington.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Mousa Diab
Message-ID: <TFSKECYK@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Thanks Tony,
Yes he will be missed feel especially sorry for his little children=2E
The funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I =20
understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone =20
about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with =20
the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh=2E
Hope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country=2E
Best regards
Habib Diab -Ghanim
-----Original Message-----
From: tloum@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 12:28 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: Mousa Diab
<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
I offer my condolences to Habib Diab and the family of Mousa Diab=2E Mousa
Diab was someone whom I knew very well at St Augustine's High School=2E He
was in the lower fifth form when I was in form one=2E When he was in
upper five, he used to serve as back up pre-fect to my class when I was =20
in
form two=2E The last time I saw Mousa was the very day that I left The
Gambia for the first time bound for The United States=2E He was at Yundum
Airport on that day=2E
I remembered him asking me where I was going=2E When I told him that I was
off to The States, he shook my hand in a congratulatory gesture=2E
Mousa had great musical talents=2E During the glorious days of Super
Eagles ( pre IFANG BONDI ), in the late 60's to early 70's he was a =20
member
of one of the smaller Banjul Bands who were proteges of The then powerful
and irresistible Super Eagles Band=2E He was a vocalist and had an
incredibly good and sweet voice=2E Those were just prior to the era of the
musical revolution in SeneGambia when Super Eagles first introduced local
rhythms and incorporated Sabarr ( Wollof drums ) into their music and
came up with Ndaga which subsequently spread to and adopted by Senegalese
artist calling it Mbalax=2E Some of the
relative old timers and late 60's and early 70's St Augustine's alumnus
like my friend Emmanuel Sang Ndow know and can write a little about Mousa
Diab=2E Infact, when I established contact with Habib just two weeks ago, I
enquired about Mousa and he informed me of his condition which deeply
saddened me=2E
May his soul rest in peace=2E
Thanks
Tony
=20
=20
=20
=20
On Mon, 21 Jul 1997 hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:
>
> Good morning and Peace be unto you all
> This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also =20
that
> we are also going to join them for sure one day=2E
>
> My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister =20
=20
> Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar =20
after
> short illness caused by prostate cancer=2E
> May his soul rest in peace=2E
> He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young
> children=2E May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event =20=
=20
=20
> with faith and strength and hope =2E
> Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field=2E He =20=
=20
had
> a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia=2E
> I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can =20
share
> it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home
> hghanim@erols=2Ecom
> Thanks and Peace to you all
> Habib Diab Ghanim
> **************************************
> National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
> 1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
> Suite 550 East Tower
> Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
> Voice: (202) 289-5920
> Fax: (202) 289-5938
> **************************************
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 02:05:44 +0900 (JST)
From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Mali--elections
Message-ID: <199707211658.BAA05450@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Forwarded from PANA--------- Lamin.
Vandalism in Malian Elections
July 21, 1997
BAMAKO, Mali (PANA) - Polling stations were ransacked in several Malian upcountry regions where parlimentary elections
were repeated on Sunday after the cancellation of the previous ones in April.
Although the voting excercise went smoothly in Bamako the capital, violent incidents were reported from upcountry particularly
at San, Segou in central Mali, Sikasso and Koutiala in the south and Kolokani in the west.
A grouping of opposition parties boycotted the elections and had threatened to use violence to prevent voters from going to
polling stations. This caused a low voter turn-out both in Bamako as well as in upcountry polling stations.
Some 5.5 million registered voters were expected to elect 147 members of parliament from among 575 candidates fielded by
19 political parties. A total of 23 independents were also standing.
The initial parliamentary election on April 13 was cancelled by the Malian constitutional court due to serious electoral
malpractices.
Major opposition called for the cancellation of the electoral process as whole, including the presidential polls.
But the government went ahead and organised presidential polls on May 11, during which the incumbent head of state, Alpha
Oumar Konare was re-elected.
The radical opposition said they would not recognise the president and that they were boycotting the repeated parliamentary
polls.
Reconciliation efforts by civil society organisation failed to bridge the gap between the opposition and pro-presidential parties.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:13:35 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970721135908.28283C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Abdou,
Many of us share your sentiments. Western governments are
not doing much to stem the tide of racism in their countries.
'Racial' identity is imposed by others. The physical
genetically-based features of e.g skin colour and hair represent
only a tiny fraction of our genetic make-up, and there is no
basis for claiming that any other features e.g. skills,
personality and social tendencies are correlated with them.
'Race' is therefore a highly artificial construct. Children from
different 'races' NOTICE differences among themselves, but
NEGATIVE ASSOCIATIONS are learned.
Despite the fact that Africans were subjected to centuries
of humiliation and degradation, we are still, on balance, more
favourably disposed towards the perpetrators than they are to
us. Some misguided people in The Gambia insult, for example, Lebanese,
even those who are Gambian. But the same is also true the
other way. Not only that, people from other ethnic groups who
are perceived to be exploiters are also treated more or less
the same way. But this is nothing compared to the racist
organisations in Europe and the United States, who recruit
members on the internet and who are bent on keeping alive the
discredited idea of a 'superior race'. Combat 18, for example,
until recently (maybe they still do) had their headquarters in
Denmark with all facilities, including a radio station, computer
and other equipment, to promote their belief. Namely, that
'whites' were superior to 'blacks'. They were allowed to do
this in the name of democracy and free speech.
Many celebrities who are in mixed marriages were targeted.
The people involved, particularly 'white' women, were branded as
'traitors to their race'. Bombs enclosed in videotapes were
sent to these people, with intent to kill them. This is what
we should talk about. I have heard many Lebanese call Sierra
Leoneans 'Bastar Pickin'. But I did not always attribute this
to racism because some of those very Lebanese had Mende,
Temne etc wives.
There is no political party in Africa, as far as I know,
that is advocating for the return of all 'white' people to
Europe. Unfortunately, such parties do exist in Europe. We
should start seeing people as people, and not in terms of
their colour, language etc.
With regards to AIDS, there should be a more balanced
approach in the way it is reported. It was only after Gianni
Versace's death that I knew about his sexual orientation and
the possibility that he was HIV positive; that he used to
have unprotected sex with members of the gay community in
Miami. A comparison was also made to Calvin Klein. We do not
have 'gay communities' in Africa as yet. But Africans are
always blamed for bringing about AIDS. And whenever a 'black'
celebrity is infected with the virus, the whole world knows
about it. Why can't western scientists be honest enough and
tell the world the real story about the origins of AIDS?
I hope the day will come when we recognise that there is
only one race in the world - the human race.
Regards,
Momodou
On Mon, 21 Jul 1997,
Abdou Gibba wrote:
> At 13:42 20/07/97 +2000, M. M. JENG wrote:
> >The Zimbabwe Independent
> >
> >Pressure group calls for AIDS protest against Norway
> >
> >July 4, 1997
> >
> >Harare - An African pressure group based in Norway, has petitioned
> >President Robert Mugabe and other African heads of government to
> >retaliate against the Norwegian government for a health report which
> >labelled Africans as HIV-virus high-risk cases.
> >
> >As a result of the report, Norwegian nationals were warned to limit
> >liaisons with Africans who are believed to have contributed to HIV
> >transmission in that country.
> >
> >Last July, the Norwegian National Board of Health (NBH) issued a
> >widely publicised Press statement asserting that the HIV epidemic in
> >Africa was having an effect on the spread of HIV in Norway. It warned
> >its nationals against having unprotected sex with Africans.
>
> The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian
> newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from
> Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".
>
> Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are
> always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the
> most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything
> without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?
> Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we
> have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who
> are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,
> WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from
> charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does
> it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only
> once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of
> Africa(ns).
>
> Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International
> Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of
> Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such
> disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as
> individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all
> necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to
> behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our
> governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way
> "outsiders" would do.
>
> PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's
> real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to
> justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the
> "International Community").
>
> I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,
> but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel
> things have become different.
>
> Regards,
> ::)))Abdou Oujimai
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:01:24 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Mousa Diab
Message-ID: <33D3A3F4.7BABFCF7@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I would also like to send my condolences to the Diab and Musa families
on the passing of Mr. Mousa Diab. May his soul rest in peace.
hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
> The funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I
> understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone
> about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with
> the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh.
> Hope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country.
FYI
Word from Banjul is that the uprising has been quelled with one reported
casualty.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 03:23:09 +0900 (JST)
From: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Mousa Diab
Message-ID: <199707211816.DAA05813@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
My condolences to the Diab family on this great loss. May the soul of
Mousa rest in peace.
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:14:34 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: latir@earthlink.net, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Mousa Diab
Message-ID: <TFSLFSYC@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Thanks Latir,
I am glad the attempt has been quelled for the sake of the people=2E We =20
cannot take any more upheavals=2E
Please keep us updated
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: latir@earthlink=2Enet
Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 1:56 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: Mousa Diab
<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
I would also like to send my condolences to the Diab and Musa families
on the passing of Mr=2E Mousa Diab=2E May his soul rest in peace=2E
hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg wrote:
> The funeral is set for tomorrow at two PM Banjul time although I
> understand from some relatives that do not want to talk on the phone
> about some kind of mutiny at the Kartong Army barracks coinciding with
> the July 22 takeover of now our President Yayah Jammeh=2E
> Hope it is not true for the sake of our beloved country=2E
FYI
Word from Banjul is that the uprising has been quelled with one reported
casualty=2E
Peace=2E
Latir Gheran
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 14:25:00 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: BINTA@iuj.ac.jp, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Mousa Diab
Message-ID: <TFSLJHPK@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Thanks Lamin=2E
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: BINTA@iuj=2Eac=2Ejp
Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 2:18 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: Mousa Diab
<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
My condolences to the Diab family on this great loss=2E May the soul of
Mousa rest in peace=2E
Lamin=2E
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:09:31 PDT
From: "ebrima drameh" <njogou@hotmail.com>
To: hghanim@erols.com
Cc: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: condolences
Message-ID: <199707211909.MAA27691@f23.hotmail.com>
Content-Type: text/plain
I EXTEND MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES.THIS DEATH IS VERY MUCH FELT BY ALL
THOSE WHO KNEW MOUSSA OR ANY MEMBER OF HIS FAMILY.MAY HIS SOUL REST IN
PERFECT PEACE.
EBRIMA DRAMEH
THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM
ENGLAND.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 17:24:13 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE:
Message-ID: <01BC9623.21EAF7C0@dial.qatar.net.qa>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC9623.21FBC0A0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC9623.21FBC0A0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Ghanim,
Our very sincere Condolences to your entire extended family.May the =
Soul of the deceased rest in peace!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc.org[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc.org]
Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:15 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Good morning and Peace be unto you all
This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also =
that =20
we are also going to join them for sure one day.
My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister =20
Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after =
=20
short illness caused by prostate cancer.
May his soul rest in peace.
He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young =20
children. May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event =20
with faith and strength and hope .
Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field. He =
had =20
a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia.
I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can =
share =20
it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home =20
hghanim@erols.com
Thanks and Peace to you all
Habib Diab Ghanim
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 12:21:42 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forwarded message of condolences
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970721121647.11284A-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
This message is being forwarded from Aisha Camara.
Thanks
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Habib,
Please accept my sympathy on the death of your nephew, Mousa
Diab and extend it to the rest of the family. I last saw him in
November before I left home, he did not look sick at all. I know my
dad will be very upset.
May ALLAH grant him eternal peace.
Regards
Aisha
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:15:22 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: njogou@hotmail.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: condolences
Message-ID: <TFSMAMMX@nusacc.org>
Thanks Ebrima
Habib Diab -Ghanim
-----Original Message-----
From: njogou@hotmail.com
Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 3:12 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: condolences
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
I EXTEND MY SINCERE CONDOLENCES.THIS DEATH IS VERY MUCH FELT BY ALL
THOSE WHO KNEW MOUSSA OR ANY MEMBER OF HIS FAMILY.MAY HIS SOUL REST IN
PERFECT PEACE.
EBRIMA DRAMEH
THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM
ENGLAND.
______________________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:27:56 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: fwd: Soldier killed in Gambia anniversary attack
Message-ID: <33D3B83C.90FA94C8@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Soldier killed in Gambia anniversary attack
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
BANJUL, July 21 (Reuter) - Attackers shot dead one soldier and
wounded three others in Gambia on Monday on the eve of the third
anniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power,
the defence ministry said.
The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in a
failed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrol
after seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30 miles)
west of the capital Banjul, it added.
The ministry said one attacker had been wounded and captured. He
was being questioned. It named him as ex-lieutenant Allieu Bah, a
November 11, 1994 counter-coup plotter in the mainly Moslem West African
tourist haven and groundnut producer.
It said he and three accomplices, who were being hunted, had fled
to neighbouring Senegal with other plotters in 1994.
The attackers raided the army post at 2 a.m. and later ran into the
army patrol as they escaped with arms in an ambulance.
Jammeh came to power in a 1994 coup in which junior army officers
toppled the elected government of founding president Sir Dawda Jawara,
now exiled in Britain.
Jammeh, who left the army to run for president, won elections in
September and his party won a commanding majority in a December
parliamentary poll.
His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavily
dependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya and
other Arab nations, Taiwan and Cuba.
Tuesday is a public holiday in Gambia. It will be marked by a
military parade.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 15:16:36 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE:
Message-ID: <TFSMAXLL@nusacc.org>
MIME-version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printable
Thanks Bass,
=20
Habib Diab -Ghanim
-----Original Message-----
From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa
Sent: Monday, July 21, 1997 3:08 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: RE:
<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
Mr=2EGhanim,
Our very sincere Condolences to your entire extended family=2EMay the =20
Soul of
the deceased rest in peace!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg[SMTP:hghanim@nusacc=2Eorg]
Sent: 16/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:15 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Good morning and Peace be unto you all
This message is for all of us to remember those left behind and also that =20=
=20
=20
we are also going to join them for sure one day=2E
My nephew, Mousa Diab (son of Hussien Diab- of Allen st and my sister
Nimreh Diab -of Kaur Wharf Town) passed away this morning in Dakar after =20
=20
short illness caused by prostate cancer=2E
May his soul rest in peace=2E
He is survived by his wife Abdeh Musa 0f Georgetown and three young
children=2E May Allah help her and his family go through this sad event
with faith and strength and hope =2E
Please pass the word to his friends especially in the music field=2E He had=
=20
=20
a small band that entertained at the local hotels in the Gambia=2E
I will give you details of the funeral and if any one in Banjul can share =20=
=20
=20
it with me by tel 202 2895511 or my personal e mail at home
hghanim@erols=2Ecom
Thanks and Peace to you all
Habib Diab Ghanim
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
|
Momodou
Denmark
10330 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 18:06:16
|
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 16:29:41 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9707211637.A11827-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:
>
> The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian
> newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from
> Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".
>
> Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are
> always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the
> most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything
> without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?
> Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we
> have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who
> are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,
> WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from
> charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does
> it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only
> once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of
> Africa(ns).
>
> Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International
> Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of
> Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such
> disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as
> individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all
> necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to
> behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our
> governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way
> "outsiders" would do.
>
> PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's
> real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to
> justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the
> "International Community").
>
> I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,
> but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel
> things have become different.
>
> Regards,
> ::)))Abdou Oujimai
I actually always wondered which was the best approach to take??
To speak out and defend yourself against such ignorance or to let such
ignoramouses think what they like. know what you know, and just go on
with your life??? I mean, when someone says something about me that isn't
true, I just tend to ignore them and go on with my life. I mean, as long
as it isn't true, it doesn't bother me. Say, they all stop having
intercourse with Africans, yet the rate of HIV infection keeps
increasing, what will be the logical conclusion then???? just thoughts,
any comments????????
Ancha.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 16:41:21 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9707211615.A11827-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:
>
> Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the
> results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard
> for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????
>
I think in some cases, it is a matter of being unable to accept
defeat. But, I think in this case, crying foul is probably called for esp
since Charles Taylor doesn't have the best reputation for being an honest
man. When the countries existence is in jeopady, I think that if foul
play is evident, it should be called, instead of trying to appear as a
peace loving, defeat accepting and humble person. Who cares if you're any
of this, as long as you call a spade a spade. comments??
Ancha.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 22 Jul 1997 00:05:01 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:
Message-ID: <199707212206.AAA03917@mail.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Accept my sincere condolences to the Diab family. May Mousa`s soul
rest in perfect peace.
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 21 Jul 1997 21:07:38 -0400 (EDT)
From: EStew68064@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: MED. ADVICE FOR LIZ STEWART FATTI
Message-ID: <970721210553_104836243@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Greetings Omar S. Saho
Thank you for taking the time to reply to my query about maleria
prevention....oh by the way, he did do all the other vaccinations you
mentioned before we left for the Gambia in March... and we have visited on
two occasions before and taken all precautions.
The reason I did not do the maleria medication this time, is because my son
will there now, like any other Gambia. But because of your advice and some
other peoples' responses, I will make further inquiries at RVH and/or MRC.
Did you get the news today, that some soldiers were shot by previous
counter-coup assailants? One of them is caught and being questioned. I wonder
what this incident might be indicative of in the long run?
Again, thanks for you repley to my inquiry.
Sincerely
Liz Stewart FAtti
Habib!
MY CONDOLENCES TO THE ENTIRE FAMILY. TO THE LOST ONE - MAY HIS SOUL REST IN
PERFECT PEACE, AMEN.
Sincerely,
Abdou Oujimai
At 12:45 21/07/97 -0400, Amadou wrote:
>Abdou:
>
>Another question to ask: why are so many African elections characterized by
>fraudulence and intimidation (not necessarily the case in Liberia)?
>
>Amadou Scattred Janneh
AMADOU!
ANOTHER GOOD QUESTION TOO, BUT WHAT ARE THE ANSWERS????????
Abdou Oujimai
Malanding!
Thanks for the response. Most of what you are saying is not that different
from mine.
You wrote:
>Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster
>created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of
>the world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religion
>or language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoretically
>its really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently every
>society has some form of it.
I agree. I am not in any way condemning democracy but the type of democracy
that everyone wants to see across many borders e.g. The Westminster type
which, in my opinion, can't work at "Independence Drive" as it is doing in
Westminster.
>What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's
>implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the
>carpet".
Sorry if am not elaborate here, what I meant by this is, when a country in
Africa, for instance, fall into political crisis, there are always calls for
an immediate return to democracy without looking deeply into what could be
done to prevent another such crises and then make a piecemeal return to
democracy. Instead a rush is made just to label the ruling government as
"democratic". This is what I call shoving the dust under the carpet because
the problem still exists. It has just been pushed away temporarily but it is
bound to return.
>We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"
>there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To those
>non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,
>age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.
>Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree
>(experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa
>Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to be
>classed democratic.
This is the kind of democracy that suits our society - a participatory
democracy not that based on intervention (the colonial legacy). The question
you brought forward: "how do we incorporate this noble human idea into the
daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia.....", I don't have that
answer but I do know that finding the answer is one of the reasons why our
"democratic" process should be a piecemeal one and not allow pressure to
keep us repeating our mistakes again and again and again.
>Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. One
>observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved
>after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?
>Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people
>should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.
>We must all have the right and opportunity to participate.
Mark you this is just a personal theory and in no way represents any
reality. In fact the AFPRC did just the contra to my theory by respecting
the "recommended" 2 yrs.
>And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe
>leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themselves"
>a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the
>society.
This is another theory which I personally belief is the reason why the coupe
leaders did not return to barracks or step down completely but contested the
elections. It is of human nature that everyone will do what ever necessary
to secure his/her life. In my opinion, this was the only safety valve for
the AFPRC - as a consequent of the shortened timetable. And unless one feels
secured personally, it is practically impossible to "serve overall interest
of the society".
>Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming for
>arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a
>bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and
>ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the
>country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we be
>saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we
>say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother
>(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.
Check out the News story forwarded by Latir. Is this not the group that
opposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?). If this is
correct, then it further supports some points of my theory. There would have
been no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transition
without any form of casualty. ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!
>The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to
>be democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message across
>to the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea of
>one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular
>participation to local and national decision making- or am I way
>out?
This idea of one God has it's own consequences. How much did Africa alone
loose in the process of trying to know and acknowledge the idea of one God?
Both human resources and wealth. The casualties caused by this process
especially in societies that tried to resist, like the jola tried to resist
Foday Kabba Dumbuya, were very barbarous. When I was growing up I knew an
old man who had only 4 fingers on one of his hands. The thumb was broken by
Foday Kabba because he was resisting to be islamized. To a wider
perspective, this same idea of one God was one of the main instruments that
made slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism gain its momentum. THIS SHOULD
BE THE IMPROTANT LESSON THAT WE SHOULD LEARN FROM HISTORY. Do we still have
to undergo the same "pain" (as indicated by Africa's political instability)
in order to get ourselves democratized like we are islamized or
christianized today. I don't belief so that is why I belief in a piecemeal
democratic transformation of our societies which should be based on our
traditional, cultural,economical and historical perspectives.This is when we
will see the fruits of democracy because then there will exist an intrinsic
value for the society.Democracy will have little or no intrinsic value for
the society if it is on terms defined by others. Just like some Liberians
who did not know how to vote, what is the point of voting if you don't know
how to vote or what you voting for?
Regards,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
Per E. Grotnes
Point 1 you wrote:"If it happens to be true that sexual contact with south
saharans constitute high risk of contracting the HIV(AIDS), should not a
warning be issued" you should be quite sure whether it happens or not.
Unprotected sex with strangers always has been and will be risky. Who are
the strangers the migrants and ethnic minorities or the Norwegians or are
you emphasising o generally on a person not known to you. Is it known to you
that 79 % of Norwegian women are infected by white western European men.
Point 2: you are partly right on this point, stating that officials wording
of the problem was an unlucky one , especially the data referred to were
rather poorly analysed. And mainly it was the media that pounced on the
statements and made more out of it than it deserved, you are wrong again on
the media. The wording was very unfortunate and the data was not
representative The media dosen=B4t know the word "OFF RECORDS" and the=
Ntional
Board of Health should have known better. The data was bad in many ways, the
majority of those tested are not residing in Norway, they were tourist,
asylumseekers, and refugees who were not granted residence permit. Some did
died in their respective countries. If this was a budget analysing then
there would have been a huge deficit.
You are wrong again the whole issue didn=B4t die on the newspapers after a=
few
months. If it was then it should have not been recently on Arbeiderbladet
and Text TV. The officials did apologise in meetings, but wants the
apologise to be public as the press release. If you think this doed out you
are dreaming. The NBH has put together Reference Group to work out an=
apology.
You wrote: Thre have been several warnings of HIV risk from the same
officials on homosexuals. This is not true the warning was triggered by
media in the early beginning of the epidemi. There have never been a similar
warning to any group like the press releaseon Africans from south of the
Sahara. The comments on the field workers was not the by the WHO but the
ICRC in Geneva which did a research on their field workers. The news on the
Norwegian radio yesterday morning was comments by norwegians officials that
tese people get information and didn=B4t do a thing about it. They were not
criticised like the press release of july the 03, 1996.
The chaotic way the NBH handled the press release was sparked of by
obstinacy and arrogance in their own ranks and files and above all from our
own persons. This indeed represents a very sad situation, it should be
bounded duty to eradicate cause of our discord without any loss of time, if
we are to arrest pace of our declining trend to regain our lost prestige and
reclaim our right in place in the community of people. Even so lets us hope
that the clamity possibly has some redeeming features for us to disguise
such as the lesson to hold fast to the rope of unity and be not divided
among ourselves. We should aim at creating a compact social order to serve
as a model for our persons.
People are created with two ears and one mouth to listen twice more thanto
talk but as for some it is the opposite. Co-operation is so basic that it
cannot be considered a seperate function. It is the whole business from the
point of view of it final result, than is from the individuals poit of view.
Inrelation to this press release there was no co-operation from those with
migrant background working with isuue but public or private wre not
consulted before the press release. It seems that the NBH was not obliged to
contact or consult any person or organisation in reaching a decision we all
can live with. If the civil society has indeed become too complex for the
primitive exercise of personal power, then most of the complexity is
reflected back into the state which absorbed the society=B4s productive
firces. If then, it is not possible to adapt the system of power to greater
social cmplexity, why not simplify the state to make it correspond
withrealities? " There is no smoke without fire". There were many ways we
could have a better collaboration instead of giving a group collective
reponsiblity.
I always wonder whether it is put into consideration or thought the future
of our children, grandchildren or the community. If we don=B4t act by now we
are doing great injustice to future generation to clear our messes, like
racism, antisemittism etc.
Whenever i protest about discrimination, injustice, oppression the answer is
always frustration. For the officials is just the word of the mouth thereore
agony and pain is unberable.
There is no compulsion in humanity, truth has become clear from error. Who
so ever disbelieves in racism, stimatising, antisemittism, inefficiency and
believes in equality, truth and efficiency has laid on a firm link that
sanders not. The lands ruled by democracy and governed according to the laws
of democracy are regarded as realm of trelity, irrspective of whethertheir
inhabitnts have all embrace the faith or some follow other misleading=
figures.
"memories of a great persons past are of living importance only if they
carry themselves a tense of responsiblity with regard of their own present
time doings and deeds"
You wrote: A friend that never criticise you is either lazy, exploiting or
simply stupid. What the NBH did was stigmatising a whole group and giving
them collective reponsiblity for the HIV epidemic in Norway. You didn=B4t
criticise this stigmatising and collective responsiblity are you lazy,
exploiting or simply stupid.
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho
HABIB.
I am herby with my son extending our deepest symphaty and sincere
condolences to the family of Musa in the lost of their beloved Dad, Husband
and uncle.
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE
Omar S. Saho
As Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter of
one of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20
How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of our
constitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles. I know
that can be difficult to understand, when it comes to stupid, untrue,
racial opinions. But there are some basic protectionel regulations in
our constitution, which are essentiel: - the protection of the
individual, - the privacy, - the right to form legal clubs/groups,- the
freedom to speak in public, print and publish, and - freedom to
assemble. These "freedoms" are often attacked by the authorities, and
the High Court has often by judge protected these "pillars" of our
democracy. It=B4s essential that one can criticise authorities, =
government
openly, by speaking in public, publishing papers, demonstrations etc.
without the authorities bringing you to silence. It=B4s important, that
you can bring out your point of view, opinion, knowledge, even it
contradict to the ruling ideas. It=B4s important, that the authorities =
can
not just come and search your house, "without a reason that there
without any doupt takes a criminal act place that very moment".
To protect these "freedoms" with have to live with "misguided" persons
like the guys in Combat 18, even some of us find them and the
propaganda of theirs very embarrassing in a society like ours. That is
"the cost" of the freedom. We hope that better education, lighting is a
way of restraining their ideas.
There are other laws, rules and regulations where you can find support
if the spoken, published, assembly is not according to these, i.e.
defamation of/slander of a person. Or because of the traffic will be
disturbed you can not get the permission to march or assemble a =
specific
street, square, or time of the day.
If the government/authorities tries to control thoughts, also those of
the Combat 18 they will have to judge everytime someone will state
something. We will not tolerate that there are persons/institutions
who/which create "dictatorship of thoughts". If people are educated =
and
enlighted enough, they know to judge themselves.=20
This is difficult to explain on a short note, and without being
graduated in law. But even its harsh to understand that Combat 18 is
allowed, we find it=B4s the only way we can protect our democracy and
fundamental rights, which include to also criticise the authorities. An
individual, a group, a political party should without fear of reprisals
could speak free and public. How is the Gambian Constitution on this
question ?
Western - Westminster-type democracies. It=B4s my personal opinion that
our way of understanding democracy here in Denmark is close to the one
in Sweden, not so close to the one practised in e.x. Belarus, more far
from the one in Paraguay etc. The forms we had before 1909 or before
1953 do we today find is less "democratic", because only men, and men
with land could participate in the proces before 1909. Therefor I
believe that the democratic form of a society conclude some basic
elements, else it will not be accepted by it=B4s own people to be a
democracy. But it must grow out of the society it-self, and it=B4s =
stupid
to think that there is an overall-democratic form, which can just be
copied. I think there will be many different democracies all over the
world, and each of them will devellop over time. The same I think will
happens in The Gambia.
"Western governments are not doing much to stem the tide of racism in
their contries". Well even we don=B4t have so much to be proud of, and
much more could and should be done, I must say that racism is generally
not tolerated, and we have many campaigns on racial-immigrant-issues.
And you can not discriminate according to danish laws on racial
background.=20
But we are not very tolerant towards foreigners in general, and that
also include danes moving from one part of the country to another. And
we don=B4t have so many years of experiences for living together with
persons, which we think is so different from us. It=B4s a "new"
experience, and racism and intolerance comes from that. It is you who
are the foreigners here, who can feel the "racism". We who lives here
can not always see it, if not told by someone. But again, I must say
that the way we handle this in Denmark is through the "long way"-around
- through education, enlighting us as humans. That can take many years.
(We look to US and England, which has mixed societies in a scale higher
than us and for many more years). The knowledge has to be revised,
statistics published, schoolbooks to be rewritten etc.=20
Please tell me what else could/should be done? If a political party is
formed on that issue: "all foreigners out of X-country" How do you
suggest we put that party down ? Forbid it or uncover it=B4s motivs,
falsh/untrue arguments/ propaganda and let people judge themselves?
What is the best and what do you recommend our governments to do ? What
should we do on racism in society, if not again and again discuss,
educate, enlighten peoples eyes ?=20
That AIDS originally comes from Africa, is not the fact we are
confronted with in Denmark (anymore). I don=B4t think there is any
official knowledge said about the origin in the material given out =
here.
The information-folders say nothing about it. The statistic says
something on the chances of getting HIV-virus if you do and don=B4t so =
and
so. But the info-material also try not to be prejudiced to special
groups, and has been criticised for that.
By the end - please don=B4t be paranoid. Many of you certainly fight
every day in European societies with it=B4s good and bad sides and
attitude towards you as a person, as a human being, a foreigner. The
future can be in your hands, Africa certainly one day will flourish.
Maybe not in our lifetime - but one day.=20
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Abdou
I appreciate your words of sympathy and pray for all the souls that have =20
departed from this world=2E As usual a constant reminder for us that we =20
will not fail to join them one day=2E
Peace
Habib
Malanding!
Thanks for the response=2E Most of what you are saying is not that =20
different
from mine=2E
You wrote:
>Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster
>created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of
>the world=2E Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like =20
religion
>or language=2E It become a way of live for those who live by it=2E =20
Theoretically
>its really common sense=2E Everyone has it and consequently every
>society has some form of it=2E
I agree=2E I am not in any way condemning democracy but the type of =20
democracy
that everyone wants to see across many borders e=2Eg=2E The Westminster typ=
e
which, in my opinion, can't work at "Independence Drive" as it is doing =20
in
Westminster=2E
>What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's
>implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the
>carpet"=2E
Sorry if am not elaborate here, what I meant by this is, when a country =20
in
Africa, for instance, fall into political crisis, there are always calls =20
for
an immediate return to democracy without looking deeply into what could =20
be
done to prevent another such crises and then make a piecemeal return to
democracy=2E Instead a rush is made just to label the ruling government as
"democratic"=2E This is what I call shoving the dust under the carpet =20
because
the problem still exists=2E It has just been pushed away temporarily but it=
=20
is
bound to return=2E
>We always had the idea before=2E In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"
>there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le"=2E To those
>non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon=2E Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,
>age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those=2E
>Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree
>(experts please help me on that)=2E Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa
>Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard=2E Perphaps they are too simple to be
>classed democratic=2E
This is the kind of democracy that suits our society - a participatory
democracy not that based on intervention (the colonial legacy)=2E The =20
question
you brought forward: "how do we incorporate this noble human idea into =20
the
daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia=2E=2E=2E=2E=2E", I don't ha=
ve that
answer but I do know that finding the answer is one of the reasons why =20
our
"democratic" process should be a piecemeal one and not allow pressure to
keep us repeating our mistakes again and again and again=2E
>Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification=2E One
>observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved
>after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?
>Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people
>should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us=2E
>We must all have the right and opportunity to participate=2E
Mark you this is just a personal theory and in no way represents any
reality=2E In fact the AFPRC did just the contra to my theory by respecting
the "recommended" 2 yrs=2E
>And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe
>leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themselves"
>a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the
>society=2E
This is another theory which I personally belief is the reason why the =20
coupe
leaders did not return to barracks or step down completely but contested =20
the
elections=2E It is of human nature that everyone will do what ever =20
necessary
to secure his/her life=2E In my opinion, this was the only safety valve for
the AFPRC - as a consequent of the shortened timetable=2E And unless one =20
feels
secured personally, it is practically impossible to "serve overall =20
interest
of the society"=2E
>Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either=2E Assuming for
>arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a
>bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and
>ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the
>country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident)=2E Should we be
>saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we
>say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother
>(uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy=2E
Check out the News story forwarded by Latir=2E Is this not the group that
opposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?)=2E If this=
=20
is
correct, then it further supports some points of my theory=2E There would =20=
=20
have
been no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transition
without any form of casualty=2E ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!
>The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to
>be democratic=2E Instead you must find a way to get the message across
>to the Africa people and they will live by it=2E I am sure the idea of
>one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular
>participation to local and national decision making- or am I way
>out?
This idea of one God has it's own consequences=2E How much did Africa alone
loose in the process of trying to know and acknowledge the idea of one =20
God?
Both human resources and wealth=2E The casualties caused by this process
especially in societies that tried to resist, like the jola tried to =20
resist
Foday Kabba Dumbuya, were very barbarous=2E When I was growing up I knew an
old man who had only 4 fingers on one of his hands=2E The thumb was broken=20=
=20
by
Foday Kabba because he was resisting to be islamized=2E To a wider
perspective, this same idea of one God was one of the main instruments =20
that
made slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism gain its momentum=2E THIS =20
SHOULD
BE THE IMPROTANT LESSON THAT WE SHOULD LEARN FROM HISTORY=2E Do we still =20
have
to undergo the same "pain" (as indicated by Africa's political =20
instability)
in order to get ourselves democratized like we are islamized or
christianized today=2E I don't belief so that is why I belief in a =20
piecemeal
democratic transformation of our societies which should be based on our
traditional, cultural,economical and historical perspectives=2EThis is when=
=20
we
will see the fruits of democracy because then there will exist an =20
intrinsic
value for the society=2EDemocracy will have little or no intrinsic value =20
for
the society if it is on terms defined by others=2E Just like some Liberians
who did not know how to vote, what is the point of voting if you don't =20
know
how to vote or what you voting for?
Regards,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
Let us get one thing clear straightaway. I have no problem =
=20
with the Danish people, whom I have befriended since my =20
primary school days. When university is in session, I interact =20
with them often. I find it sad that what I said about Combat =
=20
18 could be interpreted as 'stupid, untrue and racial =20
opinions.' I wonder what Asbjorn would have said if a Dane =20
had said the same thing.
I do not have to be a lawyer to know that Combat 18 is =20
a racist organization which is bent on eliminating 'black' =20
people. This is no secret. They were thrown out of Sweden and =
=20
Norway before they found a safe haven in the 'superior =20
democracy' of Denmark. I do not have to be lawyer to know =20
that Combat 18 have sent parcel bombs to people in =20
mixed-'race' marriages. How can I accept this when I could be =20
the next victim? How would the Danish government react if a =20
'black' organization operates in Denmark with a similar agenda? =20
Dirt is dirt, no matter how glossily packaged.
I do have to be a lawyer to know that Danish law forbids =20
certain things. I am appalled that they do not include =20
banning- yes, banning- organisations that promote 'racial' =20
hatred, and distribute lists of people to be eliminated. =20
Imagine how the situation would have been different had the =20
intended targets had been jews.
I am not paranoid. I just happen to be on the receiving =20
end, and it would be highly naive of me to ignore the =20
existence of groups that are out to kill my kind.
Regards,
Momodou
On Tue, 22 Jul=20
1997, =3D?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=3DF8rn_Nordam?=3D wrote:
> As Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter of
> one of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20
> How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of our
> constitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles. I know
> that can be difficult to understand, when it comes to stupid, untrue,
> racial opinions. But there are some basic protectionel regulations in
> our constitution, which are essentiel: - the protection of the
> individual, - the privacy, - the right to form legal clubs/groups,- the
> freedom to speak in public, print and publish, and - freedom to
> assemble. These "freedoms" are often attacked by the authorities, and
> the High Court has often by judge protected these "pillars" of our
> democracy. It=B4s essential that one can criticise authorities, governmen=
t
> openly, by speaking in public, publishing papers, demonstrations etc.
> without the authorities bringing you to silence. It=B4s important, that
> you can bring out your point of view, opinion, knowledge, even it
> contradict to the ruling ideas. It=B4s important, that the authorities ca=
n
> not just come and search your house, "without a reason that there
> without any doupt takes a criminal act place that very moment".
> To protect these "freedoms" with have to live with "misguided" persons
> like the guys in Combat 18, even some of us find them and the
> propaganda of theirs very embarrassing in a society like ours. That is
> "the cost" of the freedom. We hope that better education, lighting is a
> way of restraining their ideas.
> There are other laws, rules and regulations where you can find support
> if the spoken, published, assembly is not according to these, i.e.
> defamation of/slander of a person. Or because of the traffic will be
> disturbed you can not get the permission to march or assemble a specific
> street, square, or time of the day.
> If the government/authorities tries to control thoughts, also those of
> the Combat 18 they will have to judge everytime someone will state
> something. We will not tolerate that there are persons/institutions
> who/which create "dictatorship of thoughts". If people are educated and
> enlighted enough, they know to judge themselves.=20
> This is difficult to explain on a short note, and without being
> graduated in law. But even its harsh to understand that Combat 18 is
> allowed, we find it=B4s the only way we can protect our democracy and
> fundamental rights, which include to also criticise the authorities. An
> individual, a group, a political party should without fear of reprisals
> could speak free and public. How is the Gambian Constitution on this
> question ?
>=20
> Western - Westminster-type democracies. It=B4s my personal opinion that
> our way of understanding democracy here in Denmark is close to the one
> in Sweden, not so close to the one practised in e.x. Belarus, more far
> from the one in Paraguay etc. The forms we had before 1909 or before
> 1953 do we today find is less "democratic", because only men, and men
> with land could participate in the proces before 1909. Therefor I
> believe that the democratic form of a society conclude some basic
> elements, else it will not be accepted by it=B4s own people to be a
> democracy. But it must grow out of the society it-self, and it=B4s stupid
> to think that there is an overall-democratic form, which can just be
> copied. I think there will be many different democracies all over the
> world, and each of them will devellop over time. The same I think will
> happens in The Gambia.
>=20
> "Western governments are not doing much to stem the tide of racism in
> their contries". Well even we don=B4t have so much to be proud of, and
> much more could and should be done, I must say that racism is generally
> not tolerated, and we have many campaigns on racial-immigrant-issues.
> And you can not discriminate according to danish laws on racial
> background.=20
> But we are not very tolerant towards foreigners in general, and that
> also include danes moving from one part of the country to another. And
> we don=B4t have so many years of experiences for living together with
> persons, which we think is so different from us. It=B4s a "new"
> experience, and racism and intolerance comes from that. It is you who
> are the foreigners here, who can feel the "racism". We who lives here
> can not always see it, if not told by someone. But again, I must say
> that the way we handle this in Denmark is through the "long way"-around
> - through education, enlighting us as humans. That can take many years.
> (We look to US and England, which has mixed societies in a scale higher
> than us and for many more years). The knowledge has to be revised,
> statistics published, schoolbooks to be rewritten etc.=20
>=20
> Please tell me what else could/should be done? If a political party is
> formed on that issue: "all foreigners out of X-country" How do you
> suggest we put that party down ? Forbid it or uncover it=B4s motivs,
> falsh/untrue arguments/ propaganda and let people judge themselves?
> What is the best and what do you recommend our governments to do ? What
> should we do on racism in society, if not again and again discuss,
> educate, enlighten peoples eyes ?=20
>=20
> That AIDS originally comes from Africa, is not the fact we are
> confronted with in Denmark (anymore). I don=B4t think there is any
> official knowledge said about the origin in the material given out here.
> The information-folders say nothing about it. The statistic says
> something on the chances of getting HIV-virus if you do and don=B4t so an=
d
> so. But the info-material also try not to be prejudiced to special
> groups, and has been criticised for that.
>=20
> By the end - please don=B4t be paranoid. Many of you certainly fight
> every day in European societies with it=B4s good and bad sides and
> attitude towards you as a person, as a human being, a foreigner. The
> future can be in your hands, Africa certainly one day will flourish.
> Maybe not in our lifetime - but one day.=20
>=20
> Asbj=F8rn Nordam
>=20
Omar,
Innah lillah wainnah illaihi rajeaoun
To God we belong and him we shall return
Thanks ,Your message will be passed on to the family
Please keep in touch
Habib
HABIB=2E
I am herby with my son extending our deepest symphaty and sincere
condolences to the family of Musa in the lost of their beloved Dad, =20
Husband
and uncle=2E
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE
Omar S=2E Saho
Dear Omar S. Saho
Why do you get so angry. I have never meant to defend the silly statements
from the official. What I proposed was that instead of making a lot of fuss
about the intent (of which we can only guess) of this lamentable statement,
one should rather attack its lack of veracity. You do touch on it, which is
very good. Possibly you have access to the source material the health
autority used. What I read in the statements given was that the ratio of HIV
positive "south of Saharians" )SOS's was calculated as the number of HIV
positive visitors over several decades compared to the total of residing
SOS's at present. That this would yield a far larger ratio than the present
ratio in the Norvegian population. What should have been calculated was the
ratio on the present population of SOS's. Anyhow the whole issue is silly,
and one may well suspect ulterior motives in doing such statistical
acrobatics. My point is that any sexual messing about should be avoided or
at least done responsibly.
True, I have not given any press release about my views of this case. I
barely believe that any newspaper would carry it. I still think that media
showed poor judgement in giving attention to the statements without any
evaluation of validity. Who really cares about these warnings anyhow.
Whatever you say, I think that the issue is dead even if some papers still
tries to make a case out of it. After all ot is cucuber time for newsstories
these days.
You also think that this issue have gotten more attention because it
concerns black people.Maybe so, but I am not so sure of that. When being
abroad, every time I read about something norwegian I react more than if it
were, say,.danish news.It is rather difficult to be objective. I do react
strongly to any misinformation concerning The Gambia so probably even I am
not able to be objective here.
Sorry that my trials to pour oil on the waters made such a bad impression.
PerG
ps. The health autorities are not friends of mine.
I just want to commend Malanding and Abdou Gibba on this very civil
exchange of views. The subject under discussion is an interesting one
but I will save my comments for a while and just enjoy your exchange:-)
Abdou, just a point of clarification.
Abdou Gibba wrote:
> Check out the News story forwarded by Latir. Is this not the group that
> opposed the 2yr period in favor of the 4 yr period (am I wrong?). If this is
> correct, then it further supports some points of my theory. There would have
> been no factions within the coup leaders which could lead to a transition
> without any form of casualty. ANOTHER PROVOCATION!!
Actually, I believe those soldiers were involved in the November 1994
so-called counter coup attempt. I say so-called because the AFPRC was
quite scarce with words in their explanation of events and lots of
information came to light that gave evidence of something else - like an
AFPRC offensive.
I think the failed counter-coup attempt you are referring to is the one
with the former council members, Sana Sabally and the late Saidibu
Hydara, in February 1995. The AFPRC claimed that they opposed the
change from a four year transition period back to the original two.
I would also like to reserve my comments on yesterday's events until
more information is given lest I be accused of speculation and crisis
mongering:-) I just prey that all is relatively well.
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Millions of Women Live Under Violence
Threat
Copyright 1997 by Reuters / Tue, 22 Jul 1997 8:33:43 PDT
LONDON (Reuter) - Violence against women is the world's most pervasive
form of human rights abuse, a United Nations report released on Tuesday
said.
>From genital multilation in Africa nations and dowry killings in India
to domestic violence in the United States, millions of women from every
class and in every country live under the threat of physical abuse.
``In today's world, to be born female is to be born high risk,'' Carol
Bellamy, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund
(UNICEF), said at the launch of its ``Progress of Nations'' report.
It found that more then 60 million women who should be alive today are
``missing' because of violence associated with gender discrimination,
predominantly in south and west Asia, China and North Africa.
``The shadow of violence under which girls and women live debilitates
them physically, psychologically and socially. It affects the healthy
social and economic development of all societies.''
Bellamy described the annual document as a report card of nations on
their performance on issues affecting the health, welfare and rights of
children. It offers a compilation of statistics on each country's
progress towards reaching goals for basic human needs.
The report detailed progress in some areas, including a decrease in
mortality rates among children under five and an increase in
availability of safe water supplies, but it made grim reading on the
conditions faced by women and children.
It noted that between 25 and 50 percent of all women have been
physically abused by their intimate partners. Up to 130 million women
and girls in the world today have had their genitals removed in a ritual
practice that is common in at least 28 countries.
More than one million children, mostly girls and mainly in Asia, are
forced into prostitution every year, and in India more than 5,000 women
are killed because their in-laws consider their dowries inadequate.
UNICEF said the forms of violence against women and children are both
subtle and blatant but violence's impact on development is profound.
``It is so deeply embedded in cultures around the world that it is
almost invisible,'' the report said.
Bellamy told the news conference that the key to improving the condition
of women and children throughout the world was education, the
impowerment of women and legal protection.
Out of the 193 nations in the world, just 44 have enacted legislation
against domestic violence, only 27 have laws against sexual harassment
and just 17 regard marital rape as a crime.
In 12 Latin American countries a rapist can be exonerated if his victim
agrees to marry him. Son preference is so prevalent in some countries
that genetic testing for sex-selection, although outlawed, has become a
booming business.
Bellamy urged governments to read the report and to do something about
the conditions in their own countries and to increase aid to help other
nations.
``There is such a great deal to be done,'' she said. ``It (the report)
is a call on the nations of the world to respond.''
Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round ...
COTONOU, Benin (PANA, 07/21/97) - Nigeria emerged all-round winner of
the 2nd West Africa Athletics Championships, which ended Sunday in
Cotonou, Benin, lifting 47 medals, including 25 gold and 10 silver.
The Nigerians took away 28 more medals than Ghana which placed
second with 19 medals followed by Senegal with 14 medals.
Nigeria fielded Chinedu Odozor for the female 100m and long jump
while Sunday Emmanuel featured in the men's 100m sprint.
Others are: Ibrahim Monday (shot-put/men), Mariam Ibekwe
(shot-put/ladies), Idiata (high jump), Mariam Juwa (800 m), Ollu Sulle
(triple jump), Nkiru Ojiego (discus/ladies),Tawa Adedugba (5,000
m/ladies), Musu Aude (400 m), Collins Rosa (triple jump/ladies), Abba
Mustapha (5,000 and 10,000 m/men).
Ghana featured Agnes Afiyo (javelin), Joyce Okantey (1,500 m), Mark
Anthony (long jump), Koffi Elavagnon (1,500 m).
Senegal had Diallo Assane (800 m), Sene Abdoulaye (110 m hurdles),
Toure Grima (100 m hurdles/ladies), Diouf Aminata (200 m/ladies).
The countries were ranked as follows:
Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL
Nigeria 25 10 12 47
Ghana 05 09 05 19
Senegal 04 06 04 14
Togo 00 03 03 06
Burkina 00 03 01 04
Mali 00 02 01 03
C.D'Ivoire 00 01 06 07
Benin 00 00 03 03
Gambia 00 01 00 01
Niger 00 00 01 01
Mauritania 00 00 00 00
By Mildred Mulenga, PANA Staff Correspondent
-0-
Copyright 1997
>
> Dear Omar S. Saho
>
> Why do you get so angry. I have never meant to defend the silly statements
> from the official. What I proposed was that instead of making a lot of fuss
> about the intent (of which we can only guess) of this lamentable statement,
> one should rather attack its lack of veracity. You do touch on it, which is
> very good. Possibly you have access to the source material the health
> autority used. What I read in the statements given was that the ratio of HIV
> positive "south of Saharians" )SOS's was calculated as the number of HIV
> positive visitors over several decades compared to the total of residing
> SOS's at present. That this would yield a far larger ratio than the present
> ratio in the Norvegian population. What should have been calculated was the
> ratio on the present population of SOS's. Anyhow the whole issue is silly,
> and one may well suspect ulterior motives in doing such statistical
> acrobatics. My point is that any sexual messing about should be avoided or
> at least done responsibly.
>
Perhaps this problem of statistics might be solved if we start treating
Africa as a continent instead of a village. Using figures from sub-Saharan
Africa or South of Sahara with those of individual countries from other
parts of the world is bound to mislead ordinary readers.
This is certainly a problem when those who should know better show so much
ignorance in matters as important as this.
I just hope they realise that.
Malanding Jaiteh
Matarr ,
I received your email earlier and want to thank you for your kind
thoughts and condolences.
We will always cherish and remember it
Peace
Habib
Gambia's president preaches self-reliance
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
BANJUL, July 22 (Reuter) - President Yahya Jammeh, marking the third
anniversary of the coup that brought him to power, urged Gambia's people
on Tuesday to be self-reliant and united and said party politics should
play a back-seat role.
Jammeh, who won civilian rule elections in September 1996, said he
would not allow the opposition to destabilise the West African country
in the guise of democracy.
Addressing a rally of an estimated 40,000 people, he urged the
nation's citizens to seek "national reconciliation and reconstruction,
unity, hard work and self-reliance." Party politics, he said, should be
relegated in pursuit of the dream of a new Gambia.
"Although overall growth has been modest, inflation has been put
under control at below three percent, the balance of payments situation
is positive and our foreign exchange reserves can assure us of at least
five months of imports," he added.
Attackers shot dead one soldier and wounded three others on Monday.
The defence ministry blamed former soldiers who took part in a failed
counter-coup attempt in 1994.
Jammeh came to power that year when he and other junior army
officers toppled the elected government of founding president Sir Dawda
Jawara, now exiled in Britain.
His Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction won a
commanding majority in a December parliamentary poll. Relations with the
opposition are strained.
His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavily
dependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya and
other Arab nations, Taiwan and Cuba. He said on Tuesday Gambia's
relations with the West had improved.
Liberian Warlord Wins Election
Copyright 1997 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By TINA SUSMAN
Associated Press Writer
MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- Seven years ago, fighters loyal to warlord
Charles Taylor killed five of Samukah Corneh's brothers as they tried to
flee Liberia at the start of its civil war.
Yet when he went to vote for a president Saturday, Corneh firmly
pressed his inky thumb onto the ballot space next to Taylor's picture.
So did most Liberians, according to results that show Taylor headed
for a landslide victory in this tortured land that his fighters helped
destroy.
Despite his bloody past, Taylor benefited from a fractured opposition
that underestimated his appeal. Many Liberians view him as the man who
had the guts to end the dictatorship of Samuel Doe in 1990, and who has
the muscle to prevent another war in a country founded by freed American
slaves in 1847.
That image, along with a well-organized campaign that Taylor had
years to hone, and a strong dose of fear and ignorance among Liberia's
mainly illiterate electorate, combined to give Taylor 75 percent of the
vote, according to results released Tuesday by the Independent Elections
Commission.
His closest rival, former United Nations official Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf, had 9.5 percent with nearly 75 percent of the vote
counted. Further results were expected Wednesday.
Taylor, 49, was a favorite from the start but had been expected to
face Johnson-Sirleaf, 58, in a runoff next month. Those who voted for
him, however, and even some of those who didn't, say his trouncing of
the 12 other contenders in the first round shouldn't have been a total
surprise.
"Mr. Taylor had done his homework," said Daniel Gbardoe of the Center
for Democratic Empowerment, a Monrovia-based group that seeks to promote
democracy in Africa. "In the past seven years he had been able to
impress upon people that he was their leader. When election time came,
he had the means, the resources, the radio communications to spread his
propaganda. He had a better-organized political machine."
Like many Liberians, Corneh, 33, welcomed Taylor's Christmas Eve 1989
incursion to oust Doe, who had seized power 10 years earlier in a
military coup and imposed a dictatorship that favored his Krahn tribe
above all others.
Even though Corneh and his brothers were Krahn, Doe was one of
Africa's most brutal dictators and many -- even from his own ethnic
group -- desperately wanted to see him go.
"We could not succeed through politics to get rid of Doe. The best
alternative was through some military uprising, which is what Taylor
did," Corneh said.
His brothers died when Taylor's men, seeking revenge for Doe's
abuses, rounded up Krahns in northern Lofa County, tortured and killed
them as they tried to flee across the border to Sierra Leone shortly
after the war began. Corneh escaped and lived off roots and relief aid
in the bush for years until settling in the capital, Monrovia, where he
voted Saturday for the National Patriotic Party leader.
"People believe that even though he's the man who started the war,
he's the only man who can take care of them. And mind you, he had the
largest number of fighters, and those fighters were registered voters
also," said Francis Manneh, who voted for Johnson-Sirleaf but admits
that he and other Taylor opponents ran poor campaigns by failing to
reach out to voters like Corneh.
Johnson-Sirleaf, who has spent more than the past 10 years in the
United States, quit as Africa director for the U.N. Development Program
in May to return and run for president. By then it was too late to win
over a population that for seven years had known Taylor as the country's
most formidable leader.
While Taylor was handing out T-shirts and promising jobs and security
-- language easily understood by impoverished and war-weary Liberians --
Johnson-Sirleaf, with her Harvard MBA and high-paying Western career,
was seen by many as a virtual foreigner with no understanding of the
average Liberians' problems.
The benefit of having a well-educated, Western-oriented leader with
strong international support as their president was lost on voters who
were for the most part uneducated and familiar only with civil strife,
Gbardoe says.
Johnson-Sirleaf may have had a lot of support among women and
intellectuals, but they represented a minority of the country's 751,000
registered voters. Most voters were males between the ages of 18 and 30
-- the same gender and age as most of Taylor's fighters.
"They saw security in Mr. Taylor, because he's the one who stood by
them for so many years," Gbardoe said.
Better nationwide voter education might have tilted the outcome,
although not necessarily enough to have forced a runoff, said Gbardoe
and international observers including former U.S. President Jimmy
Carter, who led a 40-member observer team.
They noted that Taylor's private KISS-FM radio station was heard
nationwide throughout the campaign, providing pro-Taylor messages to
voters everywhere and convincing the intimidated and uneducated that
Taylor was the only acceptable choice.
Liberian national radio broadcast messages aimed at eliminating the
fear factor and encouraging people to vote for whomever they wanted, but
they didn't extend beyond the outskirts of Monrovia.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 08:52:41 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: Ex-Warlord Takes Lead In Liberia Vote
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970723075241.007000f0@golf.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Latir,
Thanks for the clarification and for the commendation to Malanding and I.
Looking forward to your contributions. Malanding and I know where we agree
and disagree. May be you could help add more substance on where we might
have left something or went out of context. So long.....
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
Has anyone heard about the alleged coup attempt a few days ago?
Alpha
> ``In today's world, to be born female is to be born high risk,'' Carol
> Bellamy, executive director of the United Nations Children's Fund
> (UNICEF), said at the launch of its ``Progress of Nations'' report.
For those who are interested, the UNICEF ``Progress of Nations`` report
can be found at the following site:
http://www.unicef.org/pon97/
Peace.
Latir Gheran
Gambia-l,
Jainaba Diallo has been added to the list. Welcome to the
Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
Saho and Momodou Njie, thanks for saving much of my time.
Asbj=F8rn wrote:
>As Momodou Njie wrote we in Denmark host the head- og post-quarter of
>one of the most militant racist group "Combat 18" here in Denmark.=20
>How and why ? Only to give a short answer. It=B4s because of our
>constitutional-based sense of democracy-fundamental principles.=20
Fair enough, Asbj=F8rn. Despite those "democracy-fundamental principles",
Nordic nations (Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden) responded immediately
by holding high ranking (ministerial) talks to find out means to solve
problems with MC Club (Motor Cycle Club) members after just a little while
when MC clubs started shooting at or bombing each other. Some of these
countries (if not all) are considering (if not already done) banning MC
clubs totally. NEVER have I ever heard of even a consideration of such talks
on racist/nazi groups let alone a ban on them. Do you know what someone like
me will interpret this? Here I go:
Since their own people are killing each other, it's a great concern for the
Nordic governments; buts since racist/nazi groups targets only foreigners,
it's definitely not their problem. Here, the concept foreigners, as WE
understand, are those with darker skin/hair or those from the so-called 3rd
World, even though the percentage of this group (especially Africans) is a
very minor percentage of the whole foreign population in Norway, for
instance. These racist groups burn asylum homes and foreigners' shops with
petrol bombs, kill individuals and threatened to do the worst but all what
happens is endless debates on national TVs and at the end of the day, we
find ourselves at square one. NOW TELL ME THAT I AM BEING PARANOID.
PER GROTNES, Saho is right, what the health authorities did was not rightly
advice their citizens on the best preventive way to be infected with HIV.
They simply stigmatized a group - AFRICANS. And the worst of all, after
action groups proved them wrong at the initial period of their racist
propaganda, they arrogantly refused to apologize or take responsibility for
what they have done or been trying to do. If you saw the debate, then you
know what I mean if you choose to be objective. The treatment that the
African community spokesman (despite his demonstration of professionalism
and intelligence) received on national TV from health authorities was
disrespectful and being an African you could see what "you really are" ("A
NO THING") in the eyes of these people - WHO FEELS IT KNOWS IT. Please PER
these people deserve no understanding from people like you (I assume). If
according to the Norwegian constitution, racism is a crime and is
unacceptable (even though this is not what is practiced in our eyes), then
these people should still not be holding their positions today. Most of us
analyse the Norwegian Immigration policy as no thing more than double moral
or hypocrisy. Just recently has the Swedish Prime Minister strongly
criticized the Norwegian Immigration Policy as harsh and we all know what he
meant. We are relying on people like you to influence better attitudes not
only for the foreigners but for the whole Norwegian society at large. One
thing some Norwegians fail to realize is, the days are gone when Norway is
habited only by whites (including foreign whites). Besides, there are almost
the same number of Norwegian descendent (if not more... am trying to be
careful with statistics) living outside Norway (mostly in the US) as those
in Norway itself. If this fact is accepted without egoism, then almost all
Norwegians will learn to accept foreigners as America accepted their
sisters, brothers uncles, aunts, cousins, etc. The "Amerika brevet" (the
American letter) that sent 100s of thousands of Norwegians to search for a
better living in the "Land of Opportunities" (the US) is the same process
which sends most of us (if not all) here. This is the nature of living
things - always on the move for a better means of survival.
PS!! I AM NOT ANGRY, JUST STATING SOME FACTS. BESIDES, I'VE SAID HELLO TO
YOU WHEN YOU WERE IN BERGEN ON ADAMA'S WEDDING. SO DON'T TAKE ANYTHING SAID
HERE HARD.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
A VERY IMPORTANT LEFT-OUT
-------------------------
I am not putting the entire blame on these governments (nordic or western),
most of the blame goes to our governments. After all, all the former is
doing is protecting (though wrongly) the interest of their people. Our
governments, instead of standing by us, are busy harnessing the
patron-client or master-boy relatiobship with the West. This is what I
always try to emphasize in all my arguements that goes along this line.
Thanks for being patient.
Abdou Oujimai
Hello Per E. Grotnes
"Why do get angry" No not at all, i am not angry it is just that i replied
you according to the manner of the context of your article. I think you are
are one who is angry cause your language manner is very insulting.
Per i want a constructive debate, but it seems the only interest you have is
own poit of views. In my reply to you i quoted all the areas i believed you
have it wrong. But you never recover from the fact that this is a
debate/discussion and not argumentation to forwards ones poit of view on a
subject which has to be addressed with facts. We we debate and dicuss we can
agree to disagree but you just keep on arguing that will just lead us to a
vicious circle.
I don=B4t know were you "SOS=B4s was calculated at the number of positive
visitors over several decades compared to the total number of residing SOS=
=B4s
at present" I would like to know whether this statement you read is about he
ratio is authentic or can you refer/quote where you read this statement. I
thought both you an me knew a decade is ten yeards and several decades can
range from 30 and up over years. The first time Hiv came onto focus was in
1985 and at that period there were none from SOS diagnose andthey do vosit
hospital like any other person.
Why didn=B4t youreply on my statement concerning on what you wrote that tha
same advice was given in relation to homosexuals, which i disagree with and
you didn=B4t quote your sources and which radio, news papper or television.=
=20
You wrote " You also think that this issue have gotten more attention
because it concerns black people" Per that would be an insult to my
intelligence to see it as a colour issue. I don=B4t you thoroughly read my
reply or digested the contents. I was addressing the issue of humanity in
all its aspects from racism, stigmatising, antisemittism, and all that has
to do with people as community. I did use the term groups, persons,
migrants, ethnic minorities and people but not the wordd black people. I was
relaying on human conduct of giving a group collective responsiblity.
You wrote again " Any how the whole issue is silly" It could be silly to
people with silly thoughts not to debate and argue. May it is not relevant
to you that a child of 3 years of age attending kindergaten bleeding and the
sister age 5 was brought from her class to clean up the sister. At work
places signs on toilet doors that prohibits certain groups using those
toilets. All these and many more unpleasant things were born out this press
release.
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho=20
------------------------------
Hello Latir,
I noticed that Gambia won a silver medal!!! Can you kindly tell us in what
event we have been that good this time???Thanking you in advance.
Regards, Sidibeh.
----------
> Från: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: fwd: Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round
> Datum: den 22 juli 1997 18:35
>
> Sports-Africa-AthLetics Nigeria Emerges All-Round ...
>
> COTONOU, Benin (PANA, 07/21/97) - Nigeria emerged all-round winner of
> the 2nd West Africa Athletics Championships, which ended Sunday in
> Cotonou, Benin, lifting 47 medals, including 25 gold and 10 silver.
> The Nigerians took away 28 more medals than Ghana which placed
> second with 19 medals followed by Senegal with 14 medals.
> Nigeria fielded Chinedu Odozor for the female 100m and long jump
> while Sunday Emmanuel featured in the men's 100m sprint.
> Others are: Ibrahim Monday (shot-put/men), Mariam Ibekwe
> (shot-put/ladies), Idiata (high jump), Mariam Juwa (800 m), Ollu Sulle
> (triple jump), Nkiru Ojiego (discus/ladies),Tawa Adedugba (5,000
> m/ladies), Musu Aude (400 m), Collins Rosa (triple jump/ladies), Abba
> Mustapha (5,000 and 10,000 m/men).
> Ghana featured Agnes Afiyo (javelin), Joyce Okantey (1,500 m), Mark
> Anthony (long jump), Koffi Elavagnon (1,500 m).
> Senegal had Diallo Assane (800 m), Sene Abdoulaye (110 m hurdles),
> Toure Grima (100 m hurdles/ladies), Diouf Aminata (200 m/ladies).
> The countries were ranked as follows:
> Country Gold Silver Bronze TOTAL
> Nigeria 25 10 12 47
> Ghana 05 09 05 19
> Senegal 04 06 04 14
> Togo 00 03 03 06
> Burkina 00 03 01 04
> Mali 00 02 01 03
> C.D'Ivoire 00 01 06 07
> Benin 00 00 03 03
> Gambia 00 01 00 01
> Niger 00 00 01 01
> Mauritania 00 00 00 00
> By Mildred Mulenga, PANA Staff Correspondent
> -0-
> Copyright 1997
Hello Liz Stewart,
Would you kindly help with a list of materials Dr. David Sambujang Gamble
published on Gambia?
Best Wishes,
Momodou Sidibeh.
----------
> Från: EStew68064@AOL.COM
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: Sambujang -Dr. David Gamble
> Datum: den 20 juli 1997 06:50
>
> David Gamble, also known as Sambujang sends his greetings and wants to
let
> people know that although he is getting old, he's still alive and well!
> Please send a message if you remember him and want to get in touch.
>
> Cheers
> Liz Stewart FAtti
you on that. Alhagi Lamar Barry and Pa Ndaraow Sey were at my house
along with many other Gambians yesterday to (Jaleh) me for my nephew
Mousa Diab. They liked the format and news summary. Maybe for those that
do not have an email we should find a way to pass it on to them. Any
suggestions??? I have one-
Maybe each subscriber can mail the weekly to five of their friends
interested to get the news and they do not have access to the email
-----Original Message-----
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
Sent: Friday, July 11, 1997 6:42 PM
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
Gambia-l,
I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news
summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.
I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.
NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMED
The National Security Council and the Armed forces Council have been
formed
as required by the Constitution. The Members were sworn in at the State
House
yesterday, Thursday, July 10th, 1997.
National Security Council
1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President
2.Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte) - Secretary of State for Interior
3. Lt. Colonel Momodou Badjie
4. Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr
5. Mr. Famara I. Jammeh - Inspector General of Police
6. Mr. Samba Bah - Director General of the NIA
The Armed Forces Council
1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President
2. Colonel Baboucarr Jatta-Commander of Gambia National Army
3. Capt. Momodou Sarr - Marine Unit
4. Mr. Omar Abdoulie Njie Barrow- Permanent Secretary, Dept. of
Defence
THE FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S ADVANCEMENT
The First Lady has started a nation wide tour on Tuesday, July 8th, to
meet
with Gambian women in the provinces and to discuss how her foundation can
help in empowering them. The organisation which is to be launched July
18,
1997, will be called Foundation for Women's Socio-Economic Advancement.
The details on the Foundation such as aims and objectives will be
provided to
list as soon as it is available.
NO REVOLT AT MILE 2 PRISONS, SAYS SOS BOJANG
There has been a rumour in town that there was a revolt by the prisoners
at
the Central Prisons, Mile 2, and that there were some fatalities. This
was
also reported by the press and in response to this The Secretary of State
for
Interior, Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte), called a News Conference on
Wednesday, July 9, 1997.
He denied every thing that was reported particularly the fact that one
Omar
Njie was killed. Omar Njie was well and alive, and has been transferred
to
Janjanburey Prisons. He challenged the reporters to go visit him to
verify
his statement.
The prison was raided following a tip-off about drug trafficking. Some
drugs
were found plus other contrabands, and as a result the Commissioner of
Prisons, Modou Ceesay, was retired. In fact some prisoners were enjoying
prisons as if they were living in a five star hotel, according the Hon.
Bojang. He said some a prisoner had a cellular phone and was making
international calls.
FOOTBALL NEWS
Real de Banjul football Club won both the FA Cup and the League. They
also
won the Super Cub. They won Hawks 1-0 in the FA finals last week.
NEW MAYOR FOR BANJUL
Mr Samba Faal, the former Town Clerk, has been made the Mayor of Banjul,
and
he will man that post until the local government elections. The elections
are
expected to take place sometime in 19998.
NEW AMBASSADOR FOR THE US
Mr. Crispin Gray-Johnson has been appointed as the new Gambian Ambassador
to
the US, and he will be coming to Washington sometimes next Month.
Peace
Tombong
Ancha,
We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such an
important issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,
disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.
AIDS was not first discovered in Africa, but hysterical
attempts have been made to trace its origins there. There are
documented cases of Africans being used as guinea pigs in scientific
experiments, and there is no reason to believe that they were
spared in the case of AIDS. Africa, poor Africa, has once
again been made a scapegoat, because it does not have the
equivalent of the VOA and the BBC.
Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. What
is more important is to try and find a cure for this
unnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour such
unfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can be
interpreted as consent.
Regards,
Momodou
On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:
>
>
> On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:
> >
> > The same official(s) who presented the report commented on a Norwegian
> > newspaper that, I quote: "it is safer to have sex with someone from
> > Nordfjordeid (a town in North-western Norway) than someone from Gambia".
> >
> > Just like the origin of AIDS was pointed to Africa, Western authorities are
> > always looking for scapegoats. Who (in the eyes of the Westerner) is the
> > most passive and/or weakest individual who can be blamed for anything
> > without even a single word of protest being raised - THE AFRICAN. BUT WHY?
> > Because we all fear to stand out for our rights. AGAIN WHY??? Because we
> > have to "gain ourselves a very good image from the same "rich" nations" who
> > are repeatedly showing no respect for and humiliating Africans. WHY, WHY,
> > WHY????? Because if we don't have a "good image", we can't benefit from
> > charities and IOUs or may face sanctions from the "rich" nations. But does
> > it worth compromising our dignity?????? Let us not even think twice but only
> > once and not let ourselves be carried away by the same Western perception of
> > Africa(ns).
> >
> > Only our leaders can bail us out by indicating to the entire International
> > Community that the days are over when anything can be done to or said of
> > Africans without anything coming out of it. Until this happens, such
> > disrespectful treatment of Africans will never cease. Our roles as
> > individuals is to pressure our governments, as in this case, to take all
> > necessary steps against any government(s) or organization(s) that happens to
> > behave in such manners. Lastly,the most important thing is to support our
> > governments in such endeavors rather than try to ridicule them the same way
> > "outsiders" would do.
> >
> > PS! My meaning of the "International Community" (above) is the concept's
> > real meaning, not as used by one "big and strong" nation like the US to
> > justify some of it's action by referring it as the acts of the
> > "International Community").
> >
> > I am sure some people must be sick and tired of my these kind of sentiments,
> > but this is something I strongly belief and will never rest until I feel
> > things have become different.
> >
> > Regards,
> > ::)))Abdou Oujimai
>
> I actually always wondered which was the best approach to take??
> To speak out and defend yourself against such ignorance or to let such
> ignoramouses think what they like. know what you know, and just go on
> with your life??? I mean, when someone says something about me that isn't
> true, I just tend to ignore them and go on with my life. I mean, as long
> as it isn't true, it doesn't bother me. Say, they all stop having
> intercourse with Africans, yet the rate of HIV infection keeps
> increasing, what will be the logical conclusion then???? just thoughts,
> any comments????????
> Ancha.
>
>
Malanding is absolutely right to say that the Mandinka had an
organised political system, and I have every reason to believe
that it could have evolved to suit changing times had it been
left undisturbed. Like almost all societies in Europe, Asia
etc, the Mandinka had a king or MANSA at the top of the
political organization. At the village level, they had an
elaborate and well-defined political organization headed by the
ALKALI. He was usually a descendent of the founding father of
the community, levied taxes on goods passing through his
district and he also doubled as the spiritual leader of the
village.
However, the ALKALI could not be a dictator. There were
checks and balances to ensure that this did not happen. His
authority was limited by the Council of Elders(TOUN), whom he
had to consult before any major decision was made. An accused
person had the right to defend himself, and decisions were
reached through a jury system. If the village was predominantly
muslim, SHARIA LAW, was used to pass judgement. If not,
customary law was applied.
In Mandinka traditional society, family groups were gathered
into wards or KABILOLU, in which patrilineal relatives mainly
lived. They supported one another in time of need or danger.
The KABILO also settled quarrels among members. Age-groups
(KAFOLU) organised themselves and were expected to carry out
tasks assigned to them. The leaders(KAFOTIO) were generally
popularly elected by the members. The KABILOTIO or ward leader
directed the work of the KAFO.
Other ethnic groups in The Gambia and, indeed, throughout
Africa, had similar effective ways of governing themselves. This
is obviously a summay, but I hope it answers Malanding's
question.
Regards,
Momodou
On Mon, 21 Jul 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
> >
> > >Ex-warlord takes lead in Liberian vote
> > >
> > >
> > >
> > >July 20, 1997
> > >Web posted at: 6:10 p.m. EDT (2210 GMT)
> > >
> > >MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) -- The man blamed for starting Liberia's civil
> > >war took a massive lead Sunday as the first results from presidential
> > >elections were reported. His main challenger stunned election
> > >observers by claiming widespread fraud.
> >
> > Why are so many African elections contenders always crying foul when the
> > results are not in their favor? Is it always the case or is it simply hard
> > for them to accept defeat. Any comments/suggestions?????????
> >
> >
> > >Rival says people were 'told how to vote'
> >
> > ... "In many cases there were voters who did not understand and asked for
> > >assistance. There is increasing evidence that in that assistance there
> > >were biases, and they were either voted for or told how to vote,"
> >
> > What then, is POINT of voting??? How can "democracy" be forced on to a
> > people who don't even have the slightest clue of it's meaning. I guess the
> > whole democratizing process in Africa (at least at this conjunction) is
> > nothing more than shoving the dust under the carpet.
>
> Abdou, perhaps we should remind ourselves with a Chinese Proverb: A
> journey of a thousand mile begin with a step. No society can claim
> attaining any level if they do not begin some where. A point many
> of us may not know is that Charles Taylor had been a hero to many
> Liberians when he declared war on Samuel Doe. The problem came when
> the objective of the war was not noly to remove a dictator who was not
> only breaking the laws of the country but doing so with impunity.In
> 1990 when Samuel Doe was killed Charles Taylors forces controlled over
> 90 % of the country. The story might be different if he declared
> unilateral ceasefire in 1990 and called for elections.
>
> Also I do not think we should look at Democracy as another monster
> created by the western civilization to force its values on the rest of
> the world. Itshould be seenas one born out of humanity just like religion
> or language. It become a way of live for those who live by it. Theoretically
> its really common sense. Everyone has it and consequently every
> society has some form of it.
>
> The concept of voting is really to allow every member of the society
> to have a say on the issues being debated. It would take a life time
> for the whole country to meet and give their opinion, or we vote separately
> every aspect or every decision the country has to make. To make things
> easier, balloting was deviced to select a person who we believe would
> stand for the issues and values we cherish most.
>
> Inorder to prevent individuals from abusing the system a set of rules
> to guide through the process are written and agreed upon just in case-
> i.e.the Constitution.
>
> What do you think is wrong with this idea or system to make it's
> implementation in Africa"nothing more that shoving dust under the
> carpet". We always had the idea before. In our "Kafos" or "Kabilos"
> there is always the question "Al yaa moi?" "Haa Ngha moi le". To those
> non-Mandingoes sorry for the jargon. Kafos are organisations, Cohorts,
> age groups in a Mandingo village- now means more than just those.
> Kabilo is sub-unit of a village- usually refering to family tree
> (experts please help me on that). Al yaa moi? Did you all hear? Haa
> Ngha Moi le- Yes we all heard. Perphaps they are too simple to be
> classed democratic.
>
> I think the qestion should be how do we incorporate this noble human
> idea into the daily running of our societies, be it in Gambia, China,
> Russia and the US. Many of these societies may have had considerable
> gains in doing just that but the road to democratization cannot be a
> complete one since society or the values it cherish are always
> evolving. Our measure of success should not only be in the practice of
> the rituals (ie. take a bollot paper and sign), but enabling every
> individual of a group, organization or country to consciously
> participate in the decision process without fear or prejudice- If
> balloting is not the suitable ritual under our conditions then we meet
> at the Bantaba or may be someone should suggest a better idea.
>
>
>
> > done in a very piecemeal manner and without rush, there would be no talk of
> > returning Kabbah to power today. What about the Nigerian case before Abacha
> > seized power? Our own Gambia, The AFPRC's timetable was scheduled for 4 yrs
> > but pressure both from outside and inside pushed for a shorter time -
> > consequently, 2 yrs. And everyone was expecting the process to be 100% free
> > of irregularities. Here we have young army officials who doesn't even know
> > what their faith will be (after risking their lives to stage a coup)to just
> > give up power just like that. Ha!... whom are you kidding??? May be they
> > could have returned to barracks after 4 yrs, as they promised, after having
> > time to create a secured environment for themselves. Instead they were
> > indirectly forced to stay in power as we have witnessed.
>
> Your comments on the AFPRC may require some clarification. One
> observation I would like to make is what could they have achieved
> after 4 years that they did not in the two years they had?
>
> Personally, I always believe that no one person or groups of people
> should take it upon themselves to decide what is good for all of us.
> We must all have the right and opportunity to participate. Under a
> well suited system Jawara would have been removed when people's
> interest were not served by popular conscious decision (without
> coersion). And I am sure it would not be necessary then for the coupe
> leaders to need "time to create a secured environment for themseleves"-
> a concept a concept that hardly serves overall interest of the
> society.
>
> Your remarks on Sierra Leone do not help either. Assuming for
> arguement's sake we have the same situation repeated in the Gambia- a
> bunch of self-proclaimed patriots taking upon themselves today and
> ceasing power from Jammeh because they happen to gain access to the
> country's only arms deport (say the Farafenni incident). Should we be
> saying well its because we rushed Yayah through the process? Or do we
> say he did the same so what? Or perhaps we will run to our big brother
> (uncle Abacha) to recue us from anarchy.
>
>
> >
> > DEMOCRACY is the main African political dilemma. To close up I will quote
> > Museveni:
> >
> > "Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the society has got a
> > social base for it, ...The problem here is you are talking about a
> > multiparty democracy in a preindustrial society. The society must be
> > transformed..."
>
>
> The bottomline is that you do not need to transform African societies to
> be democratic. Instead you must find a way to get the message across
> to the Africa people and they will live by it. I am sure the idea of
> one God was more complicating to early Africans than popular
> participation to local and national decision making- or am I way
> out?
>
>
> Malanding Jaiteh
>
> >
> >
>
>
In an attempt to set the records straight about Africa and
its relationship with Europe, Some British schools have
introduced teaching materials that give a more realistic view
about the much misrepresented and under represented continent on
earth. The following is an extract from 'Colonialism, Slavery
and the Industrial Revolution', prepared by the South Yorkshire
Development Education Centre:
'When Europeans first travelled to Africa in the sixteenth
century, they discovered that African people had many skills.
Their farming methods were very advanced and they also had
industries such as gold-mining, iron-working and textiles.
Because of this the Europeans were very keen to trade with them.
' But Europeans' attitudes towards Africans had changed by the
end of the eighteenth century. They then said that African
people were inferior, uncivilised and stupid. There were reasons
for this. By this time Europeans were making a lot of money
from capturing African people and selling them as slaves in
the Carribean and America. If they could persuade people that
Africans were uncivilised these Europeans would be able to
continue to make money out of the slave trade because nobody
would protest about it.
'Many Europeans began to argue that the world was split
into different groups of people, which they called "races".
They said that white people belonged to one race and black
people belonged to another. The white race, they claimed, was
superior. They tried to prove this by saying that white
people's skulls were bigger and more developed.
'By the late nineteenth century, Europeans wanted to take
control of large areas of Africa. So that people would not
criticise them for doing this, they argued that black people
were savages who needed civilising. One group of people that
the British fought against were the Zulu. (There is a picture
of the Zulu leader, Cetshwayo, shown as a "savage" ).
'These ideas about black people could soon be found in
songs, advertisements and children's books. Most white people
soon believed that black people needed to be ruled by the
British because they were not fit to rule themselves.
'These ideas are still very common today. For example, in
1986 a black man called Winston Silcott was sent to prison
for the murder of a policeman. He served five years in prison
before it was shown that he did not commit the crime. "The
Sun"(a newspaper) somehow got hold of an old photograph of
Silcott. They printed it to suggest he was smiling because a
policeman had been murdered. "The Sun" also called Winston
Silcott a "savage".'
THANKS FOR READING
Momodou
All went well and some how I am happy it is over now because of the pain
he went through in the final weeks of teraphy
Keep in touch
Peace
Habib
Hi Tombong,
Could you please give us more insight about the Kartong incident. The news
we have been gettimg are not detailed enough.
Thanks for the efforts.
Numukunda
HELLO LIST MEMBERS,
22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH
DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO.WELL I THINK
YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING
THE JULY 22ND COUP.
IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR
DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER.THREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS
HAPPENED SINCE THEN.THERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE
CHANGE.SOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY.PROBABLY
WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE
REQUIRED CHANGE.SOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FOR
THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT.
WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A
PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE.THE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAY
IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE.HOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE
DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVE
GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY.
COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL
DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE.WHEREAS
IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN
POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOW
GRADES.
WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE
THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES AS
A PACKAGE.IF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSED
WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE
SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL
ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE
MEASURES.THE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICK
RETURN TO DEMOCRACY.
I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS
COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA.IF THEY ARE TO STAND BY
WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT.WHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER
22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS.WITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEAST
FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG
ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK.
LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I
AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST. I AM SURE
EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW.
LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!
EBRIMA DRAMEH
THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM
ENGLAND.
Its high time they taught correct history to their children,that would =
save the world a lot of aggression in the future!
Regards Basss!
----------
From: M. Njie[SMTP:mn015@students.stir.ac.uk]
Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 05:48 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: MATTERS AFRICAN
In an attempt to set the records straight about Africa and =
its relationship with Europe, Some British schools have =20
introduced teaching materials that give a more realistic view =20
about the much misrepresented and under represented continent on =
=20
earth. The following is an extract from 'Colonialism, Slavery =20
and the Industrial Revolution', prepared by the South Yorkshire =
Development Education Centre:
'When Europeans first travelled to Africa in the sixteenth =20
century, they discovered that African people had many skills. =20
Their farming methods were very advanced and they also had =20
industries such as gold-mining, iron-working and textiles. =20
Because of this the Europeans were very keen to trade with =
them.
' But Europeans' attitudes towards Africans had changed by the =
=20
end of the eighteenth century. They then said that African =20
people were inferior, uncivilised and stupid. There were reasons =
=20
for this. By this time Europeans were making a lot of money =20
from capturing African people and selling them as slaves in =20
the Carribean and America. If they could persuade people that =20
Africans were uncivilised these Europeans would be able to =20
continue to make money out of the slave trade because nobody =20
would protest about it.
'Many Europeans began to argue that the world was split =20
into different groups of people, which they called "races". =20
They said that white people belonged to one race and black =20
people belonged to another. The white race, they claimed, was =20
superior. They tried to prove this by saying that white =20
people's skulls were bigger and more developed.
'By the late nineteenth century, Europeans wanted to take =20
control of large areas of Africa. So that people would not =20
criticise them for doing this, they argued that black people =20
were savages who needed civilising. One group of people that =20
the British fought against were the Zulu. (There is a picture =20
of the Zulu leader, Cetshwayo, shown as a "savage" ).
'These ideas about black people could soon be found in =20
songs, advertisements and children's books. Most white people =20
soon believed that black people needed to be ruled by the =20
British because they were not fit to rule themselves.
'These ideas are still very common today. For example, in =20
1986 a black man called Winston Silcott was sent to prison =20
for the murder of a policeman. He served five years in prison =
=20
before it was shown that he did not commit the crime. "The =20
Sun"(a newspaper) somehow got hold of an old photograph of =20
Silcott. They printed it to suggest he was smiling because a =20
policeman had been murdered. "The Sun" also called Winston =20
Silcott a "savage".'
THANKS FOR READING
Momodou
Mr.Drammeh!
What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the good work.
Regards Basss!
----------
From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail.com]
Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY
HELLO LIST MEMBERS,
22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH=20
DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO.WELL I THINK=20
YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING=20
THE JULY 22ND COUP.
=20
IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR=20
DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER.THREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS=20
HAPPENED SINCE THEN.THERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE=20
CHANGE.SOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY.PROBABLY=20
WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE=20
REQUIRED CHANGE.SOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FOR =
THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT.
WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A=20
PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE.THE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAY =
IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE.HOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE=20
DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVE =
GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY.
COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL=20
DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE.WHEREAS =
IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN=20
POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOW =
GRADES.
WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE=20
THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES AS =
A PACKAGE.IF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSED=20
WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE=20
SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL=20
ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE=20
MEASURES.THE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICK =
RETURN TO DEMOCRACY.
I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS=20
COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA.IF THEY ARE TO STAND BY=20
WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL=20
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT.WHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER=20
22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS.WITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEAST=20
FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG=20
ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK.
LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I=20
AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST. I AM SURE=20
EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW.
LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!
EBRIMA DRAMEH
THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM
ENGLAND.
On Wed, 23 Jul 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:
> A VERY IMPORTANT LEFT-OUT
> -------------------------
>
> I am not putting the entire blame on these governments (nordic or western),
> most of the blame goes to our governments. After all, all the former is
> doing is protecting (though wrongly) the interest of their people.
>
> Thanks for being patient.
>
> Abdou Oujimai
>
Well put Abdou. My previous statement on the matter was done hastily and
I was going to make up for it. But you've done it nicely and precisely.
Ancha.
Although it may be too early to grade the new government, one may feel =20
the pulse of the nation through the business community and international =20
trade=2E What we need in the Gambia now more than ever is STABILITY=2E For=20=
=20
the business decision makers to have confidence they need assurances that =20=
=20
their investments will not be at high risks especially facing the =20
difficult banking requirements for letters of credit into the Gambia=2E
So whatever we do please give the financial and economy sectors our full =20
support to keep the ship that we are all onboard afloat=2E
That's my contribution otherwise let's keep peace alive=2E
Habib Diab -Ghanim
-----Original Message-----
From: kolls567@qatar=2Enet=2Eqa
Sent: Wednesday, July 23, 1997 12:30 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY
<< File: FILE0001=2EATT >> << File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
Mr=2EDrammeh!
What more could we say?! A Good run down there! Keep up the good work=2E
Regards Basss!
----------
From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]
Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY
HELLO LIST MEMBERS,
22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH
DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINK
YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING
THE JULY 22ND COUP=2E
=20
IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR
DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS
HAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE
CHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS NECESSARY=2EPROBABLY
WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE
REQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE FOR
THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2E
WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A
PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER TODAY
IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE
DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD HAVE
GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2E
COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL
DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL SERVICE=2EWHEREAS
IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN
POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET LOW
GRADES=2E
WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE
THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES AS
A PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD OBSESSED
WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE
SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL
ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE
MEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE QUICK
RETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2E
I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS
COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STAND BY
WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL
ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD ANOTHER
22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS ATLEAST
FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG
ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2E
LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I
AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SURE
EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2E
LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!
EBRIMA DRAMEH
THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM
ENGLAND=2E
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom
Date: Wed, 23 Jul 1997 13:26:35 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Pressure Group Calls For Aids Protest Against Norway
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9707231317.A7145-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Wed, 23 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:
> Ancha,
>
> We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such an
> important issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,
> disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.
> Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. What
> is more important is to try and find a cure for this
> unnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour such
> unfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can be
> interpreted as consent.
>
> Regards,
> Momodou
Hello Momodou,
I'm a little lost because you said
that we shouldn't be defensive and then you say that silence can be
interpreted as consent. Are you speaking on the same subject or different
ones?? eg Are you saying that in the matter about AIDS, we should try and
find a cure and not be on the defensive about it's origins etc BUT that
silence isn't always the way to go?????
Ancha.
Three rebels held for Gambia attack
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
BANJUL, July 23 (Reuter) - Gambian soldiers have captured three out
of four rebels who clashed with troops on the eve of the third
anniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power, an
army statement said on Wednesday.
The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in a
failed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrol on
Monday after seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30
miles) west of the capital Banjul.
One was wounded and captured at the time of the clash and two
others were picked up on Tuesday, the army said. Stolen weapons were
recovered.
Jammeh came to power in the West African tourist haven and
groundnut producer in a 1994 coup in which junior army officers toppled
the elected government of founding president Sir Dawda Jawara, now
exiled in Britain.
Jammeh won election as president in September and his party won a
commanding majority in a December parliamentary poll.
His coup alienated Western donors, a blow for a country heavily
dependent on foreign aid. He has since built up ties with Libya and
other Arab nations, as well as Taiwan and Cuba. Jammeh said in a coup
anniversary speech on Tuesday that relations with the West had improved.
Daunting task awaits new Liberian leader
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
By John Chiahemen
TUBMANBURG, Liberia, July 23 (Reuter) - Tubmanburg has little to
show for a city in the heartland of Liberia's once thriving iron ore and
diamond mining industry.
Yet in Saturday's presidential election, its people voted massively
for Charles Taylor, the man who started the seven-year civil war that
devastated Tubmanburg along with the rest of the West African country.
"We have no electricity, no public toilets only five elementary
schools and no high school," lamented Mayor T. Varney Lewis, a
69-year-old retired army general.
An hour's drive west of the capital Monrovia, Tubmanburg witnessed
some of the most ferocious fighting in the war launched in 1989 by
Taylor and was largely reduced to a rubble of shell-shattered houses.
The general hospital, Liberia's second largest medical centre
before the war, was looted bare by militia fighters in 1995. It now
offers only outpatient services.
Town residents eagerly tell a visitor how they voted on Saturday,
and their reasons largely explain Taylor's stunning electoral showing.
Latest official results showed Taylor with an unassailable lead of
75 percent of votes, against less than 10 for his closest rival, Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf. She was not tainted by the war and had been expected to
do well.
"My reason for voting for him first of all is that he brought the
war. He is the only man who can stand up to the other warlords," said
farmer Johnson Zumo.
Zumo said he watched Tubmanburg change hands among raiding
guerrilla groups more than 50 times since the ULIMO militia wrested it
from Taylor's National Patriotic Party in 1992.
"I lived here throughout the war. When Taylor was in charge here
everything was alright. I could farm and do whatever I wanted without
intimidation. So if he's in charge of Liberia everything will be
alright," he said.
City council worker Zabon Gbanja said more than half Tubmanburg's
pre-war population of about 50,000 fled after Taylor lost control.
This was no time for a woman to rule Liberia, he said.
"You put a woman in charge here, it won't take even two months
before she is overthrown. We don't want to be like Sierra Leone where
they put a guy in charge who knows nothing about the gun," Gbanja said.
Junior officers allied with rebels seized power in neighbouring
Sierra Leone last April, overthrowing president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah who
was elected after a five-year civil war.
Mayor Lewis listed his city's development needs that he expects
Taylor to address quickly.
"The city has not been laid out. What you see here is what the
Liberian Mining Company did. So before we rebuild the city we have to
have it laid out properly," he said.
Lewis was standing in front of the city hall surrounded by his
officials forced to abandon their offices because of noisy work to
repair the leaking roof.
"The owner of the building is in Monrovia," said council
administrative officer
Famine, Epidemic Threaten S. Leonean Population
LAGOS (July 23) XINHUA - Famine and epidemic of alarming proportions
have begun to threaten the Sierra Leonean population due to the
isolation imposed by the international community since the May 25 coup.
According to reports reaching here today, the blockade of sea ports
and airports by the west African peacekeeping force (ECOMOG) has led
to skyrocketing prices of foodstuffs and deteriorating health
conditions.
Diseases and epidemic such as cholera and diarrhea mainly broke out
in unhygienic conditions.
Since the coup that overthrew the elected civilian government led by
President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, a good number of medical workers have
reportedly fled the country while fresh supplies of medicine dried up.
The poor housing called shanties also contributed to the collapse of
the public health system.
Ships carrying food items and other daily necessities bound for the
capital Freetown have turned to neighboring countries due to the tense
situation there, leaving little hope for the empty-shelved shops to
take in fresh stocks.
International aid agencies have pointed out that the situation in
Sierra Leone have become desperate because of the political isolation.
Sierra Leone's coupists led by Major Johnny Koroma have been under
condemnation worldwide. The United Nations and Organization of African
Unity have endorsed the Economic Community of West African States
(ECOWAS) to take all means to restore democracy in the troubled
country.
ECOMOG troops have clashed with soldiers loyal to the Koroma regime
and a group of militiamen known as Revolutionary United Front, which
has been fighting successive governments of the country since 1991.
A series of meetings have also been held in Abidjan, capital of Cote
d'Ivoire, between ECOWAS leaders and the coupists towards resolving the
crisis. A ceasefire was reached last weekend as a fresh breakthrough.
The ECOWAS Committee of Four on Sierra Leone, made up of foreign
ministers of Nigeria, Ghana, Guinea and Cote d'Ivoire, and the 14-man
delegation of the Koroma government decided to meet again on July 25.
As a sign to show ECOWAS' implementation of the ceasefire, ECOMOG
troops last Sunday lifted its blockade on all roads to Freetown.
Despite international appeal for an immediate step-down, Koroma's
military government has said they need nearly two years to organize a
new civilian government which they would finally hand over. Enditem
Ebrima:
I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health and
education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisited The
Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before the
coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about international
relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going on
in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting with
many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, Mr.
Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.
I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The
Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches has sped
up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls. This
could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. So I
hope conservation awareness is something the new government can get around to
very soon,
I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a
government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others the
idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the power.
There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, reportedly by
last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many years of
stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less
corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have is that
The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which are
wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting
between factions.
On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving people
as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. I also
hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and meet
the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and
refrain from countercoups.
What do you think?
PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!
Liz Stewart Fatti
INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!
May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!
Dear Momodou
I received your mail to Sambujang today but it is intelligible on my
PowerMAc. I had to download it as a document and when I open it, the computer
tells me that it can't be opened as the application program which created it
is missing,
Could you try resending the mesage to the following email address?
liz@stanne.com
I will forward it to David immediately if the other computer can read it.
By the way, what email program did you use to writeyour message?
Thanks Liz Stewart Fatty
Please could you explain, what do you mean ?
INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!
May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!
EBRIMA!! A VERY FAIR AND OBJECTIVE ANALYSIS.
As you have said almost what I have in mind, here is a little of my
contribution:
I personally would add FOREIGN POLICY to the list of areas to be commended
on because if we check the countries we are in good terms with against
others, the former will dominate. "Accept me for what I am and then we will
be friends. Otherwise you can go on with your business and I go on with mine
- there are many other friends to be made out there".
On another note, I would add the state of our postal services to the low
grade list. I have once stated my dissatisfaction on this area and always
eager to hear some good news on it. One more thing that has always been my
concern is DRINKING AND DRIVING. How many of us do it???? Hope the
authorities will find means of controlling this. It's a means of ensuring
safer traffic. Has anyone got any statistics (if any) on the road accidents
caused by this??
Yes! LONG LIVE PEACE IN GAMBIA
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
Please could you explain, what do you mean ?
TO answer your question, this is a verse from the Quran, meaning that, "WE CAME
FROM HIM AND WE ARE ARE GOING BACK TO HIM...." HIM being the Creator ....and
this in regard to the death of Mousa if you don't know already.
INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!
May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!
Coups in black Africa are very difficult to write rules for.When Fafa =
Jawara was there,what better way to put a stop to three decades of rot =
and inertia! But now that the government that is there,even though =
performing well, is there as a result of a coup,how could we Re-Educate =
those badly educated boys in the barracks that the lives and futures of =
one million Gambians are not playthings that can be jeopardized at the =
end of every summer?That to me is the QUESTION!
Regards Bassss!
Ebrima:
I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health =
and
education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisited =
The
Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before =
the
coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about international
relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going =
on
in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting =
with
many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, =
Mr.
Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.=20
I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The
Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches has =
sped
up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls. =
This
could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. =
So I
hope conservation awareness is something the new government can get =
around to
very soon,
I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a
government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others =
the
idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the =
power.
There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, =
reportedly by
last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many =
years of
stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less
corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have is =
that
The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which =
are
wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting
between factions. =20
On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving =
people
as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. I =
also
hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and =
meet
the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and
refrain from countercoups.=20
What do you think?
PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!
Liz Stewart Fatti
Abdou Gibba,=20
sometimes to learn something about yourself, you have to get it from an
"outsider", because the "foreigner" put questions on a lots of things,
which the dane never questionned. That is one reason I=B4m glad for =
your
comments, that can enlighten us about ourselves. I have noticed your
points and I=B4m not far from agree with you.
When putting in my comment, I did know it would cause me problems to
really "explain", why the government does not seem to take actions
against Combat 18, when it seems, that they do it in the "Bikers-war",
because it is really juridical sophistry, even it for me is more a
matter of moral, ethics.=20
You seem to be very informed on danish news, then you also know that
Combat 18 is under heavy police-control and investigations all time, =
but
the police-action on the Bikers is maybe more visible.=20
As a danish citizen I want to believe, that our government find the
aims, the propaganda, the actions of Combat 18 much reprehensible,
illegal, specially because it=B4s actions are against foreigners. The
strategy on "the bikers" from our authorities is to try to band and
close the biker-clubs. But according to our constitution, we can only
dissolve a club by making a specifik law, that dissolve that specific
club, and only if we can prove, that the aim of the club is to ruin the
state. And that is what our states- prosecutor has been working on for
more than a year. Most peoples who know anything on that believe it =
will
not be possible for him. He will face the same problem, if he want to
dissolve Combat 18.
"since racist/nazi groups targets only foreigners"...." These racist
groups burn asylum homes and foreigners' shops with petrol bombs, kill
individuals and threatened to do the worst but all what happens is
endless debates on national TVs and at the end of the day, we find
ourselves at square one"
I do hope that you agree with me, that if we have to take direct =
actions
against someone, we must base it on a law of some kind. So to "kill"
Combat 18 in Denmark, we need to have someone accusing them, or =
pointing
out what and where in danish legislation the specific person has broken
the law. We can not punish a person, who in his mind is racist, just
because we think he is. He must do something for which we can judge =
him.
And I think it=B4s here the danish authorities have problems. A murder
must be catched, a violent criminal must be taken and sentenced, etc.
It=B4s not enough, that you can say that a specific crime (f.in.Combat =
18
is the sender of a bomb, who kills a person) , you must be sure who =
made
the bomb, who posted it, etc. Some years back we had a group
(Blekingegade-group), who made several big armed rubberies over years =
in
Denmark, and gave the money to PLO-activities, arms etc. By one of the
attacks a policeman were shot. But in court the prosecutor could not by
100 % prove, who fired the gun, which killed. And danish law don=B4t
accept group-guilt. The same 2 month ago, when it came to judge the
first killings in the Bikers-war, again the prosecutor tried to get =
them
sentenced as a group for the killings, but the judge said no. And then =
a
murder will not get his maximal puishment, and even sometimes go free.=20
I=B4m sure you will not be satisfied with such a defensive answer, but
tell me what action you think the authorities should do ? What will be
satisfactory in your opinion ?
The finest reactions I have seen in Denmark on the racial issue the =
last
two years were first the hundreds of persons who assembled outside the
nazi Christoffersens house, singing, demonstration with candlelights,
saying he was not wanted. And last month the Danish organisation
"MS-Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke" made a public campaign against a danish
newspaper "EKSTRABLADET", which for more than a month run a campaign on
the foreign/immigration-issue, which was in our opinion very racial
oriented. The newspaper felt that was a harsh reaction from the
organisation and "not fair" (!!) The organisation used the same tactic
as the newspaper.
=20
Sorry that I used the word "paranoid". It was not ment on the above
issue-context, but on the "hope for a florisant future for Africa". I
think we all have to be more positive on that future, and the
possiblities for the continent of Africa, and specially for The Gambia.
We must try sometimes to see positive signs/signals from individuals,
peoples, organisations, companies and even institutes and states from
outside the African continent. I think we are many who cares, also
among our leaders and political fractions. We must try to find each
other, where we stand. What was written about re-writing the =
schoolbooks
in GB, is only a small step in a better direction, but it takes time to
change attitudes. I remember the text in my history- and
geography-schoolbooks, when it comes to foreign contries cultures,
history, not even peoples living far from us but even on other nations
in Europe. Today I know they were very intolerant and prejudiced. But =
as
a child with reduced knowledge I could only take the teachers words for
granted. It can take generations to overcome that given you by your
"mother-milk". I think that etics and moral standards play a role, when
we talk about care for one another, accepting one another as humans. =
And
putting the etic and moral standards into politics, business etc. must
be demanded.=20
An example: Most school-children in Denmark by now see the enviromental
issue as a moral and etic one, when it comes to judge the influence of
our way of living compared to how all people is living on our globe.
That overall-responsibility is a step towards a better future for all =
of
us, I think. But it is condemned by people who say it is not healthy =
for
the children "to carry that great responsibility on their shoulders". =
It
make them scared for the future ! Well maybe also a point- the future
has the answer, i Hope. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
Content-Disposition: inline; filename="debt.htm"
Content-Base: "file:///Z|/klumpp/private/debt.htm"
<BASE HREF=3D"file:///Z|/klumpp/private/debt.htm">
<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">
<HTML>
<HEAD>
<TITLE></TITLE>
<META NAME=3D"Author" CONTENT=3D"">
<META NAME=3D"GENERATOR" CONTENT=3D"Mozilla/3.0Gold (WinNT; I) [Netsca=
pe]">
</HEAD>
<BODY>
<H1>Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis </H1>
<H2>D7742,772 Spent on President=92s Trip To OAU Summit </H2>
<P>FOROYAA No. 25/97, 3 July, 1997 </P>
<P>In a question raised by Sidia Jatta, the following answers were given
on the total debt of the coutry, the sum collected by AMRC and the sum
spent on the President=92s trip to the OAU Summit. </P>
<P>"=85 The Total external debt of The Gambia as at end of May, 1997=
stands at US$ 347.18 Million equivalent to D3.472 billion in current term=
s.
Of this amount D2.794 billion is owed to multilateral funding institution=
s
such as the World Bank, African Development Bank Group, European Investme=
nt
Bank, the OPEC Fund, IFAD, BADEA, Islamic Development Bank and the ECOWAS=
Fund. The balance of D678.00 million is owed to bilateral funding institu=
tions
and countries such as Saudi Fund, Kuwait, Caisse Francaise de Development=
,
Austria, Peoples Republic of China and Libya. On average, the annual Dept=
Services payment is D157.373 million of which D45.59 million represents
interest payment. The Honourable member may wish to note further that Gov=
ernment
is current in all its external obligations including obligations of the
rescheduled debts to the Paris Club." </P>
<P>Honourable Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli asked: Could the Secretary of
State for Finance and Economic Affairs inform the National Assembly how
much of the outstanding loans of the former Gambia Commercial and Develop=
ment
Bank have been collected to date and what is being done with the properti=
es
seized? </P>
<P>ANSWER: "=85 As at date, the total amount of collections stand at=
D70.0 million in cash and properties transferred to government in an aggr=
egate
value of D58.0 million. This represents 39% of the total original Portfol=
io.
There however remain some more properties which are still up for sale and=
these are occasionally publicly advertised to sensitise potential buyers.=
"
</P>
<P>Mr. Sidia Jatta also asked: "Could the Secretary of State for Fin=
ance
and Economic Affairs indicate to the National Assembly how much has been
spent on the President=92s trip to Zimbabwe to attend the OAU Summit? </P=
>
<P>The Secretary of State for Finance in reply said: "=85 for the in=
formation
of this Honourable Assembly, The total amount spent including the cost
of the special flight which was much cheaper than acquiring tickets from
airline agents, allowances to the entourage, was an all inclusive sum of
D742.772.00.</P>
<P>(typing errors are all mine! Regards, Andrea)</P>
</BODY>
</HTML>
<BASE HREF=3D"file:///Z|/klumpp/private/employ.htm">
<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">
<HTML>
<HEAD>
<TITLE></TITLE>
<META NAME=3D"Author" CONTENT=3D"">
<META NAME=3D"GENERATOR" CONTENT=3D"Mozilla/3.0Gold (WinNT; I) [Netsca=
pe]">
</HEAD>
<BODY>
<H1>GOVERNMENT EMPLOYS ONLY 14,630 SAYS SECRETARY OF STATE FOR EMPLOYMENT=
</H1>
<H2>WHERE ARE THE COMPANIES TO EMPLOY THE YOUTH? </H2>
<P><B><I>FOROYAA Supplement No. 24/97, 30 June, 1997 The Fourth Meeting
of the National Assembly, Part 1</I></B></P>
<P>The National Assembly began its fourth meeting this year on 23 June,
1997. Some of the key issues that were raised by the members of the Natio=
nal
Assembly during the sitting are the questions of fertilizer, seeds, elect=
ricity
generating capacity, markets for vegetables, employment, the Cooperative
Union, GGC=92s relation to groundnut and so on and so forth. What is of i=
nterest
to FOROYAA is the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Employment=92=
s
claim that 317,474 are employed by companies in this country. FOROYAA cal=
ls
on the Secretary of State to revisit his statistics. It was just in 1994
that a study was done on private enterprise development. The GreaterBanju=
l
Area is where most of the companies are based. The study reviewed industr=
ial
fishing, horticulture, manufacturing, construction, tourism, transport,
trade and finance. The study indicated that between 1992 and 1994, the
number of establishments reduced by 10per cent from 1522 in 1992 to 128
in 1994 while the total number of employees dropped from 7,155 in 1992
to 5,312 in 1994. The studies included Basse and Farafenni. The number
of establishments in Basse were said to have declined from 16 in 1992 to
13 in 1994 and employment fell from 147 to 138. In Farafenni, the number
of establishments rose from 9 to 12 from 1992 to 1994 and the number of
employees rose from 72 to 100. It is therefore amazing that the Secretary=
of State came up with a figure of 317,474. Where did it come from? We hop=
e
he is aware that the informal sector is different from the formal sector
which is characterised by established or registered companies as establis=
hments.
FOROYAA will follow the matter up for further clarification. Let the fact=
s
be accepted. Unemployment is terribly on the rise.</P>
<P>(followed by 10pages of questions and answers from the MPs to the Sec.=
of
States during the fourth meeting of the NA).</P>
<P>Question No. 128, Hon. Sidia Jatta, Member for Wuli Constituency: Mr.
Speaker, Sir, would the Secretary of State for trade, Industry and Employ=
ment
inform the National Assembly how many people are employed by government
and companies in the country, and what the unemployment rate is in The
Gambia? Answer: Mr. Speaker Sir, the Government of The Gambia has in its
pay roll 14,630 workers. The number of people employed by the private sec=
tor
is estimated to be 317,474. According to the figures from the Central Sta=
tistics,
the unemployment rate has been estimated at 4% taking into account the
labour force engaged in agriculture. In a supplementary question, Mr. Sid=
ia
Jatta reminded the Secretary of State for Trade, Industry and Emploment
that he has said that the unemploment rate in the country is just 4%. He
then asked him how he can account for this low figure because it seems
to be so low. In response, the Secretary of State said that he has made
it very clear that this figure is given to him by the Statistics Departme=
nt
and that it is the private sector which should lead in terms of providing=
employment. Mr. Jatta further said that he was saying that money is being=
paid by the people to the government which should be ploughed back into
the productive sectors of the economy so that people can be employed. He
then asked the Secretary of State whether he did not think that that is
what should be done to eradicate the unemploment rate. In response, the
Secretary of State said that if Mr. Jatta says that money should be ploug=
hed
back into the productive sectors, he thinks he has to clarify because a
lot of money is being pumped into this sector such as the hospitals etc.
</P>
</BODY>
</HTML>
--------------3D413E892670--
Ancha,
I am sorry for the misunderstanding. I thought I was clear
enough. You asked whether it would better to ignore those who
taunt Africans for being carriers of the AIDS virus or to
return fire with fire. If we keep on denying, that will put
us on the defensive and we should not be. If we are silent,
some might say that it is true we are the carriers of AIDS
because we are not denying it. It is a sort of Catch 22
situation. What I am suggesting is that you can respond in
any way, depending on the circumstances. My last two sentences
are connected to the dilemma you say you find yourself in,
and not in regard to finding a cure for AIDS. Please feel
free to enquire again, if you still do not get my point.
Regards,
Momodou
On
Wed, 23 Jul 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:
>
>
> On Wed, 23 Jul 1997, M. Njie wrote:
>
> > Ancha,
> >
> > We cannot afford to be on the defensive on such an
> > important issue. To many westerners, Africa equals war, famine,
> > disease and ignorance. Enough is enough.
>
>
> > Trying to blame Africa for AIDS is not very helpful. What
> > is more important is to try and find a cure for this
> > unnnatural virus. I know sometimes it is better to honour such
> > unfounded allegations with disregard. But silence can be
> > interpreted as consent.
> >
> > Regards,
> > Momodou
>
> Hello Momodou,
> I'm a little lost because you said
> that we shouldn't be defensive and then you say that silence can be
> interpreted as consent. Are you speaking on the same subject or different
> ones?? eg Are you saying that in the matter about AIDS, we should try and
> find a cure and not be on the defensive about it's origins etc BUT that
> silence isn't always the way to go?????
> Ancha.
>
Asbj=F8rn!
You wrote:
Abdou Gibba,
.....>I=B4m sure you will not be satisfied with such a defensive answer, but
>tell me what action you think the authorities should do ? What will be
>satisfactory in your opinion ?
I am sure you are aware of the fact that I am aware of all those action
groups against racism. These groups are doing tremendously well. In fact
without them, the nazis/racists would have gained what they want a long time
ago.
My suggestion to the authorities is, of course, for them to take these
groups seriously as they have taken the bikers seriously. As no racist
individual has not been convicted of a murder, so is the fact for the bikers
but an attempt is being made to ban the bikers, why not the racists??
I BET, if the racists manage to kill 1 or 2 politicians sympathetic to
foreigners, as they have threatened to do so in Norway, we all will witness
a different response from the authorities.
Thanks for all your concern.
Abdou Oujimai
Andrea,
Thanks very much for the information.
Regards,=20
Momodou
On Thu, 24 Jul 1997, Andrea=20
Klumpp wrote:
Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the
implication of this?
Thanks Andrea!
Abdou Oujimai
First I=B4ll congratulate the parliament and government and the Gambian
people if this transparency will continue. Secondly I=B4m not an =
expert,
but I think it had to be put into a context like: what are the import
and export - figures, the total state-budget-balance, the tax-income,
the agreements of terms of paying- back, interests etc. To me it looks
like the loans are given on very favourable terms, if the
average-interest-payment is "only" D45,59 million of the overall depts.
It=B4s several times better then the conditions for Denmark. We are =
often
told, that it=B4s the heavy loan-conditions there is the burden of the
develloping states. And compared to the figures, the Head of States =
tour
to OAU-summit costs near to 5 times the yearly dept services payment ?!
But I would also appreciate comments from our many experts on the
Gambia-I. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
>
HABIB,
I THINK IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW.THEY HAVE
BEEN IN POWER FOR A GOOD THREE YEARS.REMEMBER THE LEGAL TERM THAT A
GOVERNMENT SERVES BEFORE AN ELECTION IS FIVE YEARS.THIS IS WHEN THE
CONSTITUTION IS OPERATING IN A NORMAL GOVERNMENT.IN THE CASE OF THE
AFPRC/APRC,THE CONSTITUTION WAS SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE
COUP,INFACT THAT WAS EFFECTED BY THE FIRST DECREE THAT WAS PROMULGATED.
WHAT I AM TRYING TO PUT ACROSS IS IT WOULD NOT BE WRONG TO EQUATE OR
COMPARE A GOVERNMENT THAT HAS BEEN IN POWER FOR THREE YEARS WITH 'A FREE
WILL' TO A FIVE YEAR OLD GOVERNMENT RUN UNDER LAWS RESTRICTING CERTAIN
ACTIONS.IT ALL COMES TO THE SAME THING.THE AFPRC HAD ABSOLUTE POWERS,OR
EVEN EXTRA POWERS THAT AN ELECTED GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT HAVE.
BESIDES,IT IS IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW SO THAT IT WOULD NOT
BE TOO LATE BEFORE THEY REALISE THEIR MISTAKES.IT JUST AS IMPORTANT AS
IN A SCHOOL.PROGRESS REPORTS ARE SENT TO PARENTS AT THE END OF TERM
IDENTIFYING THE SUBJECTS WHICH THE STUDENTS HAVE PROBLEMS WITH.IT IS A
GOOD WAY OF ENHANCING EFFICACY.
I HOWEVER AGREE WITH YOU THAT A LOT HAS TO BE DONE ON THE BUSINESS
SECTOR AS WELL.IT IS PICKING UP BUT AT A RATHER SLOW PACE.AS YOU SAID IT
IS IMPORTANT TO RESTORE THAT CREDIBILITY AND CONFIDENCE THAT INVESTORS
HAD AND IS NOW LACKING.ONE WAY OF DOING THAT IS BY ENSURING STABILITY.
THANKS,EBRIMA.
>
> ----------
>From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]
>Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
>Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY
>
>HELLO LIST MEMBERS,
> 22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH
>DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINK
>YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING
>THE JULY 22ND COUP=2E
> =20
>
>IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR
>DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS
>HAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE
>CHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS
NECESSARY=2EPROBABLY
>WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE
>REQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE
FOR
>THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2E
>
>WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A
>PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER
TODAY
>IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE
>DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD
HAVE
>GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2E
>
>COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL
>DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL
SERVICE=2EWHEREAS
>IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN
>POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET
LOW
>GRADES=2E
>
>WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE
>THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES
AS
>A PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD
OBSESSED
>WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE
>SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL
>ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE
>MEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE
QUICK
>RETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2E
>
>I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS
>COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STAND
BY
>WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL
>ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD
ANOTHER
>22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS
ATLEAST
>FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG
>ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2E
>
>LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I
>AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SURE
>EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2E
>LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!
> EBRIMA DRAMEH
> THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM
> ENGLAND=2E
>
>
>______________________________________________________
>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom
>
>
>
>
>**************************************
>National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
>1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
>Suite 550 East Tower
>Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
>Voice: (202) 289-5920
>Fax: (202) 289-5938
>**************************************
>
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
Hej Omar Saho,
I think you misunderstood my opening on "from healthcare to
nation-building". I was saying exactly what you elaborate, that it`s
only a question on priority and will from the government and local
authorities.
And it was surely provoking of me to say "that you should burn to turn
others on", because I know that all of you do burn for your motherland.
I can only agree on your saying:=20
"If we abroad should help or return to work as you stated we would like
to be
dedicated and execute our duties but not to be frustrated. The systems
have
to change and give priorities to build an environment of social
agreement to
what is good and desirable. The message of politics is the growth of
conciousness, and moral earnestness in furthering ability to attune
ourselves positively to what is so often describe as nature. All =
gradual
victory of injustice, ignorance, poverty, hunger and disease would one
day
be replaced by achieving dignity, more wisdom, better education, health
systems, clean water, sanitation and ultimately more individual and
social
happiness, by giving priority and chance."
The information just comming in from Andrea Klumpp are very informative
and interesting. Nearly every western state should be glad if the =
people
employed was 4,5% in the public sector and 95,5% in the private, and
only 4 % unemployed, nearly the same numbers as employed in the public
sector. But it worries me,that the state don=B4t see, that it=B4s =
important
that public services, education, transport, health, etc. should be
carried out by well educated and trained personel, employed by the
state.
I have no ideas of what a decent salary in The Gambia should be like.
Compared to the living-costs, the educational standard, the
responsabilities, what should the salary for different groups be like?
Have any of you an idea ?
-an educated/qualified school-teacher
(primary-secondary-highschool-college, GTTI etc)
-a headmaster of a school ?
-a health-worker/postal-worker/wharf-worker/bus-driver/secretary-typist
in a public office or ministry ?
-a qualified doctor/surgeon ?
And what should bepublic and what private sectors ?=20
Should farming, fishing be private or cooporative or public ?
Should drainage-building be on private hands contracted under GAMWORKS
or totally public ?
If the people in Kerewan (outside Lamin) want a school, should they
build it themselves, maybe based on foreign aid from a private person =
or
NGO=B4s , or should it be the local authorities or the states decision =
and
responsibility? Could a governing body reject the people to build the
school, if they have the money ?
Who should be responsible for electricity, watersupply, drainage,
vaccination-programmes are carried out ? The local authorities, the
State (Ministry), the local community and people themselves ?
Many questions, who can give me some answers ?
After reading "Vision 2020" I think all the right visions are on the
paper, but I will only repeat, that to me it=B4s now a question on WILL
and PRIORITIES and good action-planning to get a step further.=20
I have not yet seen the Arch (which many of you has something to say
about, and I have received letters from gambian friends, who has
nothing, but are very proud of the Arch), nor can I judge the
helicopters needed, and it=B4s difficult for me to say that it should =
cost
or not D742.000 for the president to attend the OAU Summit, and money
should/could have been spend the other way around. I can only repeat
that it=B4s a question on priority, and the management will have to be
judged on the way the did the priorities. People themselves they know -
I=B4m sure.=20
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
--
INNA LIL-LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER......!
May his Soul rest in perfect peace....!
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
Ebrima,
You hit it right on the dot but I still maintain that the government must
try to be a little bit more flexible in its policies which affect the
common and average businessman/woman because they are the CORE of the
economy.
For example do give the powerful companies all the tax breaks and
squeeze the small ones.
I can give you very specific examples of big companies that get all the
tax holidays years(five to ten years) then disappear or change their
names to start all over again.
The small businessman/woman will not be able to do that and they are
there to stay.
Regards and let's keep HOPE alive
Habib
-----Original Message-----
From: njogou@hotmail.com
Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 9:05 AM
To: Habib Ghanim
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: GRADING 22ND JULY
>
>
HABIB,
I THINK IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW.THEY HAVE
BEEN IN POWER FOR A GOOD THREE YEARS.REMEMBER THE LEGAL TERM THAT A
GOVERNMENT SERVES BEFORE AN ELECTION IS FIVE YEARS.THIS IS WHEN THE
CONSTITUTION IS OPERATING IN A NORMAL GOVERNMENT.IN THE CASE OF THE
AFPRC/APRC,THE CONSTITUTION WAS SUSPENDED IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE
COUP,INFACT THAT WAS EFFECTED BY THE FIRST DECREE THAT WAS PROMULGATED.
WHAT I AM TRYING TO PUT ACROSS IS IT WOULD NOT BE WRONG TO EQUATE OR
COMPARE A GOVERNMENT THAT HAS BEEN IN POWER FOR THREE YEARS WITH 'A FREE
WILL' TO A FIVE YEAR OLD GOVERNMENT RUN UNDER LAWS RESTRICTING CERTAIN
ACTIONS.IT ALL COMES TO THE SAME THING.THE AFPRC HAD ABSOLUTE POWERS,OR
EVEN EXTRA POWERS THAT AN ELECTED GOVERNMENT WOULD NOT HAVE.
BESIDES,IT IS IMPORTANT TO START GRADING THEM NOW SO THAT IT WOULD NOT
BE TOO LATE BEFORE THEY REALISE THEIR MISTAKES.IT JUST AS IMPORTANT AS
IN A SCHOOL.PROGRESS REPORTS ARE SENT TO PARENTS AT THE END OF TERM
IDENTIFYING THE SUBJECTS WHICH THE STUDENTS HAVE PROBLEMS WITH.IT IS A
GOOD WAY OF ENHANCING EFFICACY.
I HOWEVER AGREE WITH YOU THAT A LOT HAS TO BE DONE ON THE BUSINESS
SECTOR AS WELL.IT IS PICKING UP BUT AT A RATHER SLOW PACE.AS YOU SAID IT
IS IMPORTANT TO RESTORE THAT CREDIBILITY AND CONFIDENCE THAT INVESTORS
HAD AND IS NOW LACKING.ONE WAY OF DOING THAT IS BY ENSURING STABILITY.
THANKS,EBRIMA.
> ----------
>From: ebrima drameh[SMTP:njogou@hotmail=2Ecom]
>Sent: 18/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:31 =E3
>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
>Subject: GRADING 22ND JULY
>
>HELLO LIST MEMBERS,
> 22ND JULY WAS YESTERDAY,HOWEVER THERE WAS NOT MUCH
>DEBATE ON THE EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE THREE YEARS AGO=2EWELL I THINK
>YESTERDAY SHOULD HAVE BEEN SET ASIDE ON THE LIST FOR DEBATES REGARDING
>THE JULY 22ND COUP=2E
> =20
>
>IT HAS NOW BEEN THREE YEARS SINCE THE THIRTY YEAR OLD REGIME OF SIR
>DAWDA WAS REMOVED FROM POWER=2ETHREE YEARS MAY SOUNDSOON,BUT A LOT HAS
>HAPPENED SINCE THEN=2ETHERE HAS BEEN MIXED REACTIONS REGARDING THE
>CHANGE=2ESOME FEEL OR RATHER MOST, THAT A CHANGE WAS
NECESSARY=2EPROBABLY
>WHERE THE DIVERGENCE OF VIEWS IS GREATLY CENTRED IS WHETHER THIS IS THE
>REQUIRED CHANGE=2ESOME HOLD THE VIEW THAT INDEED IT IS THE BEST CHANGE
FOR
>THE GAMBIA WHILST OTHERS DOUBT IT=2E
>
>WHATEVER THE VIEW ONE HOLDS OF THE TWO OPINIONS,THE FACT REMAINS THAT A
>PROFOUND CHANGE HAS TAKEN PLACE=2ETHE TRACK RECORD OF THOSE IN POWER
TODAY
>IS VERY DIFFICULT TO BE JUDGED AS A WHOLE=2EHOWEVER, IF IT WERE TO BE
>DIVIDED AND GRADED,THE VARIOUS SECTORS OF GOVERNMENT ACTIVITY WOULD
HAVE
>GRADES AND COMMENTS DIFFERING MARGINALLY=2E
>
>COMMENDATION WOULD BE GREATER IN AREAS LIKE INFRASTRUCTURAL
>DEVELOPMENT,HEALTH,EDUCATION AND DISCIPLINE IN THE CIVIL
SERVICE=2EWHEREAS
>IN AREAS LIKE CIVIL LIBERTIES AND HUMAN RIGHTS,FOREIGN
>POLICY,SPECIFICALLY INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION,THEY ARE LIKELY TO GET
LOW
>GRADES=2E
>
>WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE THE PREFERENCE FOR A CHANGE WHICH SEEMED TO BE
>THE GENERAL VIEW HELD BY MANY GAMBIANS, DOES NOT COME SOLELY;IT COMES
AS
>A PACKAGE=2EIF IT IS TO BE DELIVERED TODAY ANYWHERE, IN A WORLD
OBSESSED
>WITH THE PRINCIPLES OF THE DOCTRINE OF DEMOCRACY,IT IS BOUND TO INCLUDE
>SACHETS OF STRINGENT MEASURES WHICH INCLUDE INTERNATIONAL
>ISOLATION,AUSTERE ECONOMIC SANCTIONS AND A HOST OF OTHER PUNITIVE
>MEASURES=2ETHE ONLY SAVIOUR IT SEEMS TO SUCH DRASTIC MEASURES IS THE
QUICK
>RETURN TO DEMOCRACY=2E
>
>I HAVE NO REASON TO BELIEVE OTHERWISE THAT YAHYA JAMMEH AND HIS
>COLLEAGUES HAVE GOOD INTENTIONS FOR THE GAMBIA=2EIF THEY ARE TO STAND
BY
>WHAT I THINK THEY HAVE IN STOCK FOR THE GAMBIA,I BELIEVE THERE IS STILL
>ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT=2EWHAT IS CLEAR IS THE GAMBIA CANNOT AFFORD
ANOTHER
>22ND JULY,BE IT BLOODY OR BLOODLESS=2EWITHIN THE PAST THREE YEARS
ATLEAST
>FOUR KNOWN ATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT INCLUDING THE KARTONG
>ARMY BARRACKS ATTACK=2E
>
>LIST MEMBERS THIS IS MY CONTRIBUTION TO THE 22ND OF JULY CELEBRATIONS,I
>AM WAITING TO READ EVERYONE'S CONTRIBUTION ON THE LIST=2E I AM SURE
>EVERYONE OUT THERE HOLDS A VIEW=2E
>LONG LIVE PEACE IN THE GAMBIA!!!!!!!
> EBRIMA DRAMEH
> THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAM
> ENGLAND=2E
>
>
>______________________________________________________
>Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www=2Ehotmail=2Ecom
>
>
>
>
>**************************************
>National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
>1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
>Suite 550 East Tower
>Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
>Voice: (202) 289-5920
>Fax: (202) 289-5938
>**************************************
Andrea!
As always, we are very appreciative of your resourcefulness.Thanks a =
ton, and keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: Andrea Klumpp[SMTP:klumpp@kar.dec.com]
Sent: 19/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 02:24 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
>
>Ebrima:
> I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health
and
>education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I
revisited The
>Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before
the
>coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about
international
>relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is
going on
>in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting
with
>many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US,
Mr.
>Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.
> I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The
>Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches
has sped
>up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining
controls. This
>could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry.
So I
>hope conservation awareness is something the new government can get
around to
>very soon,
> I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a
>government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others
the
>idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the
power.
> There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day,
reportedly by
>last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many
years of
>stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less
>corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have
is that
>The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which
are
>wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting
>between factions.
> On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving
people
>as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence.
I also
>hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and
meet
>the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and
>refrain from countercoups.
> What do you think?
> PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!
> Liz Stewart Fatti
>
>
>
>
THE EROSION ASPECT IS INDEED VERY TRUE.IT IS A CAUSE FOR CONCERN.I WAS
IN THE GAMBIA A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO AND I HAVE SEEN THE EROSION.IT IS
LESS THAN 30 METRES FROM THE BANJUL-SERREKUNDA HIGHWAY.EFFORTS ARE BEING
MADE I UNDERSTAND BY THE DEPARTMENT OF TECHNICAL SERVICES UNDER THE
MINISTRY OF WORKS TO ERECT SAND BAGS.WHAT IS NEEDED HOWEVER IS MORE THAN
THAT AND I HAVE BEEN TOLD THAT THE GOVERNMENT IS WAITING FOR FUNDING
FROM THE AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK TO BE APPROVED.INTERNATIONAL EXPERTS
AND MATERIAL WILL THEN BE IMPORTED.WELL TIME IS RUNNING OUT!
THANKS,EBRIMA.
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
>
>EBRIMA!! A VERY FAIR AND OBJECTIVE ANALYSIS.
>
>As you have said almost what I have in mind, here is a little of my
>contribution:
>
>I personally would add FOREIGN POLICY to the list of areas to be
commended
>on because if we check the countries we are in good terms with against
>others, the former will dominate. "Accept me for what I am and then we
will
>be friends. Otherwise you can go on with your business and I go on with
mine
>- there are many other friends to be made out there".
>
>On another note, I would add the state of our postal services to the
low
>grade list. I have once stated my dissatisfaction on this area and
always
>eager to hear some good news on it. One more thing that has always been
my
>concern is DRINKING AND DRIVING. How many of us do it???? Hope the
>authorities will find means of controlling this. It's a means of
ensuring
>safer traffic. Has anyone got any statistics (if any) on the road
accidents
>caused by this??
>
>Yes! LONG LIVE PEACE IN GAMBIA
>
>Regards,
>Abdou Oujimai
>
SOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT THE POSTAL SERVICES ABDOU.BUILDING HAS COMMENCED ON
A NEW POST OFFICE FOR BAKAU. ALSO FROM WHAT I HAVE BEEN TOLD THERE IS AN
OFFICER FROM THE NIA(NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AUTHORITY) POSTED AT THE POST
OFFICES IN BANJUL AND SERREKUNDA TO ENSURE SECURITY OF DELIVERY.I HAVE
ALSO NOTICED THAT THE POST OFFICE IN BANJUL HAS UNDERGONE SOME
RENOVATION.
ON THE FOREIGN POLICY BIT,THE LINE ADOPTED SEEMS TO BE TOO HARSH IN
DIPLOMACY WHICH IS THE CORE OF FOREIGN POLICY.FORIGN POLICY IN WHAT IS
KNOWN TODAY AS THE 'WESTERN WORLD' DOES NOT OPERATE IN THAT MANNER.THOSE
COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN THAT STANCE HAVE SEEN IT BACK FIRE IN THE FORM
OF AID WITHDRAWAL ETC.A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA CANNOT TAKE
SUCH A STANCE.PROBABLY THE UNITED STATES CAN.
THANKS,EBRIMA.
>
______________________________________________________
Get Your Private, Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com
>=20
`=09Actually these are very interesting and important questions and I=20
would really appreciate it if people have suggestions to make.=20
Here's a provokative thought: maybe, if some of these questions are=20
answered and we have more of an idea=20
of what it is that people want inorder to go back home, maybe we can look=
=20
into how these can be implemented for a more suitable environment. I=20
don't know how but it gives one a place to start from. The most common=20
complaint from people that have tried to work at worked and left say that=
=20
it was frustrating. I guess the question is how and why was it=20
frustrating and what do you think can be done to improve things???
Any thoughts would be really appreciated.
=09=09=09=09=09Ancha.
Gambia-l,
This email was to be sent on Tuesday July, 22nd, but for some unknown reasons
it would not go. Sorry for the late news.
This another News from The Gambia. Today is July 22nd, Liberation Day, and it
is a public holiday in The Gambia. I am just coming from the celebration,
which took place at the Arch 22ND Grounds, in Banjul.
The News is as follows:
July 22nd, Liberation Day
Today marks the Third (3rd) Anniversary Celebration of the July 22nd military
take-over in The Gambia. The entire week is marked with events to celebrate
July 22nd. As part of the celebrations, there is a zonal-football tournament
that started last week and today is the finals at the Independence Stadium
between Banjul and Bakau.
On Thursday July 17th, 1997, The Gambia Navy which was established by Gambia
Navy Degree no. 88, 1996, was inaugurated by His Excellency the President,
Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh. The Navy Headquarters is in Banjul near the ferry
terminal at Liberation Avenue. The Navy is a semi-autonomous unit within the
Armed Forces of The Gambia to be solely responsible for the protection of our
territorial waters.
On Thursday July 24th, 1997, will be the official inauguration of the New
Airport Terminal Building at Banjul International Airport. Those of you
abroad will be welcomed in the new terminal building the next time you fly in
to The Gambia.
Kartong Army Barracks Attacked
At 2:00 A.M. Monday morning, July 21, 1997, four ex-soldiers attacked the
Army Barracks at Kartong. The attackers are:
1. Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah
2. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jammeh(a.k.a L F Jammeh)
3. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jarju
4. Ex-Sergeant Sheikh Cham (a.k.a Alhaji Joof, or Sir Jacka)
They attacked from Cassamance and during the shoot-out that followed,
Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah was captured and the rest fled back in to Cassamance,
Senegal. All four were among the 11th November 1994 coup plotters who fled
to Senegal through Cassamance.
Five of The Gambia National Army personnel sustained injuries during the
shoot-out and one of them later died at the Royal Victoria Hospital. The
remaining four soldiers who sustained minor injuries are presently undergoing
treatment.
Jawara's Interview
The Point newspaper has started publishing a lengthy interview with the
former President, Sir. Dawda Kairaba Jawara. The first series was published
in the Monday, July 21st issue. I will try and bring you full text, word by
word, of the interview. I was going to bring the first part today, but my
scanner is not working, however, I hope to get it fixed tomorrow.
Peace
TOMBONG SAIDY
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 16-Jul-97 ***
Title: GHANA: No Jobs, Few Health Facilities and Poor Schools
By Asare Kofi
ACCRA, Jul 16 (IPS) -- Rising unemployment, falling standards of
education and limited access to health facilities are among the
key factors that threaten human development in Ghana, says the
country's first report on national human development.
The Ghana National Human Development Report, launched here
recently, analyses the country's progress in the areas of
education, poverty, health, livelihoods and income, and good
governance.
It was produced by local researchers led by Akilagkpa Sawyerr,
a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, who is now
Director of Research for the Association of African Universities,
which is based here.
According to the report, many economically active Ghanaians who
are capable of working have neither regular nor steady employment.
This situation is ''explosive'', the report says, because
unemployment is higher and increasing faster among the youth (15-
24), than among other age groups.
''This is more pronounced in the urban areas and affects males
more than females'', who easily move into self-employment,'' the
report adds. ''Thus, all the preponderance of evidence points to a
wasteful and potentially disruptive situation of high unemployment
among urban, male youth.''
Ghana's unemployment rate is difficult to estimate, the report
says, but it notes that one-fifth of economically-active Ghanaians --
between the ages of 15-56 who constitute 51 percent of the
population -- are without regular or steady employment, which
signals ''high unemployment or underemployment''.
''The central objective of development should be sustained
improvements in the material, social and cultural conditions of
life for all... whatever their station in life; whatever their
region or district,'' Sawyerr says.
Although Ghana has been hailed as an economic reform success
story by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund,
Sawyerr says that growth without changes in the structure of the
country's economy would bring little change.
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by an annual of 3.2
percent in 1980-91, but reached an average of nearly five percent
towards the end of that period. Provisional government estimates
indicate that GDP grew by 4.5 percent in 1995.
''Even if Ghana's GDP grows at the projected annual rate of
eight percent, human development gains in Ghana will be less than
spectacular, if the present pattern and quality of economic
growth: stagnant agriculture, import-driven expansion in
wholesale/retail trade...etc. persists,'' Sawyerr says.
The report also paints a grim picture of declining
accessibility to health services, especially by the lower income
earners, mainly in the rural areas.
''The simple reality is that health services coverage in Ghana
is very low,'' it says. Quoting part of the existing data and
previous surveys it analysed, the report says that about 35-40
percent of Ghanaians had no access to modern health services in
1994, ''because such services were not available where they
lived.''
The report also points out that the distribution of health
facilities is skewed in favour of city dwellers. Between 1985-88,
more than 90 percent of the urban population was reached by the
formal health care delivery system, whereas only 45 percent of
rural dwellers had access to health services. More than half of
the rural people, who constitute two-thirds of Ghana's population
of 12.3 million, live more than one hour away from the nearest
health centre.
Government spending on health and education has declined, and
according to the report, a large part of the money spent goes to
pay the salaries of those working in the two sectors.
The share of personal emoluments as a part of recurrent
expenditure in the health sector rose from 44 percent in 1987 to
64.5 percent in 1995, the human development report says.
Salaries took 91 percent of the Ministry of Education's
recurrent expenditure in 1993, it adds. ''This bias of the entire
recurrent budget towards salary payments gives cause for concern
since it implies that maintenance of the infrastructure and supply
of instructional materials may not be at the desired levels,''
says the report.
Most schools lack libraries and science labs, and in some
schools, the students provide their own furniture, according to
the report.
This imbalance is already having noticeable effects on the
educational system, where serious concern has been expressed over
falling standards. ''In the rural areas especially, it is not
uncommon to find junior secondary school graduates unable to spell
their own names,'' the report says. (end/ips/ak/pm97)
Origin: Harare/GHANA/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 18-Jul-97 ***
Title: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks to Limit Terms for Senior Officials
By Thalif Deen
UNITED NATIONS, Jul 18 (IPS) - The United Nations, attempting to
curb the powers of its sprawling bureaucracy, wants to limit the
terms on high-ranking jobs and force senior U.N. officials to
reveal their financial assets to the world body.
A U.N. Working Group - consisting of all 185 member states -
has unanimously agreed that executive heads of U.N. Funds and
Programmes should be subject terms of office for four years,
renewable only once.
''U.N. jobs will no longer be for life,'' a member of the
Working Group told IPS Friday. ''Only true love - and AIDS - is
forever,'' he quipped and quoted Lord Acton's famous axiom that
'power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.'
The source, who did not wish to be identified, said ''We know of
U.N. agency heads who clung to their jobs for 20 to 25 years and
prevented young blood entering the system.''
After the 185-member General Assembly approves the
recommendations, possibly before the end of this year, no U.N.
executive head will be able to hold office for more than eight
years.
Secretary-General Kofi Annan has been asked to ensure that all
senior appointments within his authority also conform to
''principles of equitable geographical distribution and gender
balance.''
The U.N. bodies subject to term limits include the U.N.
Development Programme (UNDP), the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF),
the U.N. Population Fund (UNFPA) and the World Food Programme
(WFP). They will also apply to senior management posts in the U.N.
Secretariat.
Currently, the heads of U.N. Funds and Programmes have no limits
on the number of extensions or the number of years they serve.
UNICEF Executive Directors Maurice Pate (1947-1965) served the
organisation for 18 years, Henry Labouisse (1965-1979) for 14
years and Jim Grant (1980-1995) for 15 years-- all U.S. nationals.
At UNFPA, Rafael Salas (1969-1987) of the Philippines served as
Executive Director for 18 years, while the present incumbent,
Nafis Sadik of Pakistan, has already served 10 years.
At UNDP, Bradford Morse (1976-1986) held the post of
Administrator for 10 years and William Draper (1986-1993) for
seven years. The present Administrator, Gus Speth, who has headed
UNDP since 1993, got a new four year extension last month.
Since the Working Group has no authority over U.N. Specialised
Agencies-- such as the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO),
the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Labour
Organisation (ILO) - it has asked these agencies ''to consider
uniform terms and term limits for their executive heads.''
Currently, all agencies are governed by their own executive boards
consisting of U.N. member states.
The all-time record for a long serving U.N. agency head is
David Davies of UK (1955-1980) who led the World Meteorological
Organisation (WMO) for 25 years. The second longest term was
served by Arpad Bogsch of the United States (1973 to present) who
heads the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in
Geneva.
Other record holders include Sigvard Eklund of Sweden (1961-
1981) who headed the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) for 20 years and the current head, Hans Blix, also
of Sweden, who has been holding the job since 1981 and is expected
to complete 16 years at retirement later this year. Edouard Souma
of Lebanon (1976-1993), another longstanding U.N. exeuctive head,
led FAO for –7 years.
A widely-circulated 1996 report on U.N. reform, jointly
sponsored the Ford Foundation of the U.S. and the Uppsala
Foundation of Sweden, recommended a standard policy of non-
renewable terms of office, and a single seven-year term for all
executive heads in the U.N. system.
''Clearly, the scope for abuse will be drastically reduced by
the single action of instituting non-renewable terms of office
throughout the system,'' the study said.
''The issue of renewability of the terms of office for
executive posts runs like a thread through all other aspects of
the leadership question. Its pervasive influence is both obvious
and largely ignored,'' the study noted. ''To the list of arguments
in favour of a single term may be added the dangers of deliberate
actions by an incumbent to ensure re-election, using the powers
and resources of office.''
These have occurred from time to time throughout the history of
U.N. system leadership and the study said the largest volume of
such stories came from FAO.
The Working Group's recommendation for financial disclosures by
senior managers comes at a time when the cash-starved organisation
has encountered several high profile cases of fraud, outright
robbery and mismanagement in the U.N. system.
Last year, the Secretariat began investigating a Geneva-based
U.N. staffer accused of defrauding the Organisation to the tune of
nearly half a million dollars. The alleged fraud took place at the
U.N. Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
Karl Paschke, Under-Secretary-General for the Office of
Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), described the embezzlement as
''the most significant single case of fraud'' in the U.N. system.
The fraud took place over a five-year period beginning 1991. Since
the creation of the OIOS in 1984, the United Nations has been
vigorously cracking down on mismanagement, waste and fraud.
In May 1995, the United Nations secured a bench warrant from
the New York State Supreme Court for the arrest of a former staff
member who had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of defrauding
the United Nations for more than 28,000 dollars.
Paschke hailed the successful prosecution as ''a clear signal
the United Nations is determined to bring defrauders of its assets
to justice and to secure full restitution of its loss.'' This was
the first occasion a staffer was successfully prosecuted for
misappropriating U.N. funds.
In 1993, the United Nations lost about 3.9 million dollars from
a compound that housed the offices of the U.N. peacekeeping
operations in Somalia. It was the biggest single robber involving
the world body. Although Scotland Yard was called in to
investigate the loss, the United Nations thusfar has drawn a
blank. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)
Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the APC networks, without specific
permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
posting, send a message to <online@ips.org>. For
information about print or broadcast reproduction please
contact the IPS coordinator at <online@ips.org>.
Hei Asbj=F8rn=20
Thanks once for the clarification on the subjet" FROM HEALTH CARE TO NATION
BUILDING"
In relation to the information from Andrea Klump it is very imformative but
id o have some problems with my mathematics. May be i can only Arithmetic.
If i happen to calculate from the Gambia=B4s population as 1-1.2 million and
the public employs 14,630 and the private sector 371,474. that will amount
to 332,104 employees total. then there is a balnce of aprovimately 600 -
860,000. But the minister did stressed on that the figures were from the
central statistics.
Now my arithmetic lessons: If i happen to minus, school children from
primary, middle and senior secondary, students at the Gambia college, GTTI,
Gambia Hotel School, Shopkeepers (incl. fashion, video, sports etc), babies
and children under school age,beggers, prosoners, sellers at the market(from
butchers to stall owners) students at ilamic school, farmers, elderly menn
and women, single parents,campama psychiatry,venture, fishermenn or maybe
members of parliament. What would the turnover or deficit be.
To calculate the private sector ido need asseement but the public will may
be easy. Fourteen ministries with their with their staffs pluss the some the
following division som minitries and parastatal, State house, central bank,
film production unit, GPA(Gambia Ports Authority) GCAA ( Gambia civil
Aviation Authority) Gamtel, SSHFC (Social Security and Housing Finance
Co-operation) NIPB (National Investment and Promotion Board), The police
force, GNA (Gambia National Army) NIA ( National Intelligence Agency) Prison
Warders. Not to talk abot Education with all the teachers, Reginal and
Principal Education officers with their deputies and staff. Health, medical
and health, Health centres, RVH, Bansang and regional health inspectors asll
these total to an amount of 14,630 state employees. what about drivers and
ambulance drivers, Municipal and area coulcils employees are they public.
Which area is having more employees. If i only thought about the health
sectors with different duties then i need some mathematics instead of my
Arithmetic.
A decent salary should be calculated from basic necessities, shelter food
and medicine and should be regulated by the inflation rate and price rise.
This should be just basic salary. Qualification, responsiblity and needs.
For doctors and lawyers pluss a fee of not going private.
The health and education sectors should be sole under government for
regulations and functions carried by the local authorities (minicipals and
Area Councils) This will contribute to desentralising. The part of education
and health that shoul be under local authorities are primary and middle
school and health centers. RVH, bansang, Gambia college, MDI,GTTI and the
hotel Scholl under central goverment.
Whn an area needs a school should apply to the local authorities who
proceeds the application to the ministry of education to be assess. If not
this will result in what happened during Jawara=B4s era with many TESITO
primary schools and few sjunior secondary and high schools. Weshould be very
much concern with quality and not quantity. when these TESITO schools
started theta was beginning of taking tables and chairs to school and
dustera nd chalks were scarce. Because equiments were not catered for.
Vaccination should be carried out by the local authorities at their
respective health centre under the recomendations and supervision of the
Directorate of Health Services.
Asbj=F8rn these are no anwers to your questions but my opinion, may be it=
will
be of help.
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho
------------------------------
*** 15-Jul-97 ***
Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretton Woods, African Experts Say
By Toye Olori
LAGOS, Jul 15 (IPS) -- Part of the blame for Africa's political
and economic woes has often been laid at the door of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, but
according to experts here, it's time to stop doing that.
While governments have been wont to complain that their
countries have been suffering as a result of unworkable policies
imposed by the Bretton Woods institutions, Nigerian academics and
economists say Africans themselves should take responsibility for
what has been happening on the continent.
They agreed at a workshop held here over the weekend in honour
of late Prof. Claude Ake -- an economist who died last November in
a plane crash -- that the undervelopment of Africa and the
suffering its people have been going through were homegrown.
''Africa has today been relegated to the background,'' said
Prof. Osita Eze, who was the guest lecturer at the workshop. ''...
this comes from the way we do things, the result of which is that
we have not been able to do much in terms of development.''
''One of the basic problems is the fact that we consume what we
don't produce and what we cannot afford,'' added Eze, who also
linked the economic and political problems of Africa to selfish
personal interest, which has resulted in misgovernment and
mismanagement of resources.
''Africans should learn to fend for themselves in a world of
competition,'' he recommended.
Of the 45 countries which the UN Development Programme (UNDP)
lists as having low levels of human development, 32 are in Africa.
The UNDP also noted in its 1997 Human Development Report that
the global expansion of trade and investment had been largely for
the benefit of the more dynamic and powerful countries in the
North and South.
''Unless globalisation is carefully managed, poor countries and
poor people will become increasingly marginalised,'' it warned.
''All countries and all major financial and international agencies
must do more than just cheering on the sidelines about the virtue
of globalisation,'' it added.
Kalu Idika Kalu, former finance minister under Gen. Ibrahim
Babangida -- during whose administration a structural adjustment
programme and a two-tiered exchange-rate system, SFEM, were
introduced in Nigeria -- said it was usually not policies that
were faulty but their implementation by African leaders.
Using Nigeria as an example, he said ''we, not the IMF or the
World Bank, chose not to devalue but to do the SFEM ... We, and
not the IMF or the World Bank, decided to evolve an official
(exchange) rate different from the market rates.
''That led to the explosion in the financial sector. And that
led to the increase in the size of the domestic debts donominated
in foreign currency by our various classes of business,'' Kalu
noted. ''It is not fair to suggest that somebody in Washington or
.... Moscow designed something to kill you. That is not fair. That
is not true.''
Nor can Africa's political problems be blamed on external
forces, according to Prof. Akin Mabogunje, former chair of the
Presidential Advisory Committee in Nigeria. He said one of the
tragedies of Africa was that many people who jump from the
barracks to presidency have no vision at all.
Mabogunje, who is Director of the Development Policy Centre in
Ibadan, said it was not that people from the barracks lacked
vision per se but that they refused to learn.
Nigeria's problems, Mabogunje said, also stemmed to some extent
from an excessive love of riches, which bred corruption, and a
hatred of other people's success. He added that the government
should see it as its job to allow those who could create wealth to
keep growing and block those who steal.
There have been too many errors of governance in Africa, noted
Mabogunje, who stressed that ''going to the basics is going to the
real people who produce''.
''We have not even started thinking about development,'' he
argued.
Professor Bayo Olukoshi of the Nigerian Institute of
International Affairs (NIIA) said there was need to assess the
development process in Africa with an analytical mind. He noted
that statistics showed that African countries have been recording
worse economic performances than before they gained independence.
However, Kalu explained that it was improper to look at the
continent as a block, because some countries have managed better
than Nigeria. ''But the sheer weight of Nigeria, whether within
the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region or
the whole black African region is such that we have pulled down
the average growth in this region because of the poor performance
that we exhibited,'' Kalu said.
''We should have been pulling it just the other way around,''
he said. ''There is no reason why Nigeria should not have
recovered back in 1996, why the naira (national currency) should
not have been one or two to the dollar or even better. But we blew
it.'' (ends/ips/to/kb/97)
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 15-Jul-97 ***
Title: AFRICA: French Honesty Policy Tested In Chad-Cameroon Oil Deal
By Angeline Oyog
PARIS, Jul 15 (IPS) - France's stance on a multi-billion dollar
private sector oil exploration project in Chad and Cameroon poses
a early test of new socialist premier Lionel Jospin's promise to
straighten out the country's more dubious links with Africa.
In a campaign echoed by other NGOs in Europe and Africa,
environmental and rights groups in France want the French
government to stop World Bank plans to fund the project, which
they say holds serious political, social and environmental risks.
Paris has a reputation for propping up undemocratic governments
across Francophone Africa and turning a blind eye to semi-criminal
political networks in France and Africa that have robbed billions
from some of the world's poorest peoples. Jospin's election
promises of a fairer deal for Africa now must be met, say NGOs.
''France's response to World Bank funding of the project will
certainly be a test of the future shape of French-African
relations,'' says Helene Ballande of Friends of the Earth (FOE) in
Paris. ''However, despite the statements during the campaign, we
do not see how they will change.''
Since his party won power on June 1, Jospin's new foreign
minister Hubert Vedrine maintains changes are in hand. ''We must
rethink the modalities of French influence, its relationships and
its partnership with Africa,'' he told French TV this month.
Significantly he made it clear that the government and president
Jacques Chirac would work together; Chirac's predecessor Francois
Mitterrand made foreign affairs in general and Africa in
particular his personal domain. Vedrine also said the clandestine
networks run in Africa by the late presidential advisor for
African affairs Jacques Foccart were ''a thing of the past''.
A consortium composed of oil giants Elf, Exxon and Shell plans to
develop the Doba oil fields in southern Chad, at a production rate
estimated at 225,000 barrels of petrol a day. Exporting the oil
would mean the construction of a 1,100 kilometre-pipeline through
Cameroon and other related infrastructure such as pump and storage
stations, floating storage and off-loading facilities.
The project, which is estimated to cost some 3.5 billion dollars,
hinges on funding of the World Bank. The oil companies in the
consortium look to the institution as the centrepiece of its risk
reduction strategy in a politically volatile region of Africa.
The Bank's soft loan window, the International Development
Association (IDA) has been asked to lend some 200 million dollars
to Chad and Cameroon for their participation in the capital of the
oil-exporting companies. According to Ballande, a decision has
been pushed back to next year after a panel rejected the plans for
lack of an environmental impact study.
''Our decision on the loan will be taken on the basis of how the
income from the project will be used for the local people,''
Philippe Benoit, the task manager for the loan told IPS in
Washington earlier this month.
Arriving in Paris last Thursday on a week-long official visit,
Chad's President Idriss Deby affirmed that his country was now
stable. ''Chad has turned the pages of violence and turned its
eyes towards reduction of poverty and reconstruction,'' he added.
For Chad, ranked among the poorest in the world, the project
promises a major stimulus to the economy which depends on cotton
exports for half the national income. For Cameroon, which depends
on oil revenues for half its income, the project could bring
investors to outlying northern oil fields which it badly needs to
supplement its dwindling coastal reserves.
Opponents of the oil exploration project fear it could aggravate
the violations of human rights by the authorities in both
countries. The Doba basin is a centre for Christian and animist
rebel groups that have opposed the Muslim-dominated north for the
past 30 years.
Amnesty's German branch, which has joined the campaign against
the oil exploration project, says that 1996 and 1997 have been
marked by repeated attacks against human rights advocates and
civilians, arbitrary detention, torture, rape and summary
execution.
''It is a case of a real institutionalisation of the practice of
extra-judiciary executions by the security forces of Chad,'' said
Amnesty in a special report on Chad earlier this year.
Miles Shaw, an Exxon spokesman in Houston, told IPS last week
that the human rights situation had improved dramatically in
recent months. ''Everybody has a slightly different view of human
rights but the groups in Doba have signed a recent treaty and
everything is quite calm now.''
The project would also displace people in Cameroon. There has
also been concern about the impact on the country's food
production and the loss of people's long term livelihoods.
''The displacement of villages will create deep imbalances.
People will find themselves in an entirely new place, which will
break up social habits. Farmers will probably be relocated in
isolated areas without school nor dispensaries, and most of all,
without roads to get to the cities. In emergencies, how will they
find help?'' Ballande quotes a member of the Chadian Human Rights
League as saying during a recent meeting in Africa.
Korinna Horta of the U.S. based Environmental Defense Fund says
the route will pass through or close to still largely undisturbed
rainforest areas. Other infrastructure such as roads, construction
camps, housing for workers and pumping stations, also represent a
serious threat to the forests and their resources.
In Paris, Deby said that measures have been taken to make sure
that the risks will be minimised. NGOS are also sceptical about
such assurances as they have been about claims that oil revenues
would be re-invested in poverty-reduction programmes.
''IDA loans are limited for each country,'' says Ballande. ''If
IDA renounced its funding of the project, that would be 200
million dollars which could be used for programmes on health and
education which Chad and Cameroon are in dire need of.''
(END/IPS/AO/RJ/97)
Gambia-l,
A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of
July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with
the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation
cell.
Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison
guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the
isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of
hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.
A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the
brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the
Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not
been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks
holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him
buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to
have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul
told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a
report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have
a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well
represented in some Danish institutions.
Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on
his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to
hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.
The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that
there was foul play involved.
There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what
happened because it will be the same people who made the first report
who will do the second investigation if there is any.
The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on
Saturday the 26th July.
Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to
stay in Bakau Newtown.
May allah have mercy on his soul.
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 16:06:28 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Casamance, too! Again!
(1)There has also been more trouble in the Casamance province!
(2)The Gambia: Regardless of success or failure in attaining stated
objectives, military or civialinized military regimes are by nature prone to
counter-coup/coup attempts. I assume we all know that Jammeh is standing on
shifting sand.
I will elaborate later. Got to go!
Amadou Scattred Janneh
Hi Everybody,
This is a test. It was just brought to my attention and Abdou's that our
server might be down. So, I am sending this message to verify that fact.
Thanks
Tony
Coups in Black Africa are indeed impossible to regulate. But can anyone
tell me why our so-called peaceful Gambia needs an army, and a whole range
militarised institutions? Who are they defending us against?
Very serious issues have been raised and I shall add my voice to the
crowds', soon.....
Sidibeh
----------
Coups in black Africa are very difficult to write rules for.When Fafa
Jawara was there,what better way to put a stop to three decades of rot and
inertia! But now that the government that is there,even though performing
well, is there as a result of a coup,how could we Re-Educate those badly
educated boys in the barracks that the lives and futures of one million
Gambians are not playthings that can be jeopardized at the end of every
summer?That to me is the QUESTION!
Regards Bassss!
----------
Ebrima:
I agree with you about the areas of improvement in The Gambia - health and
education, roads etc. These changes were visible to me after I revisited
The
Gambia last year, and again, this year, - compared to a visit before the
coup over six years ago. And like you, I'm concerned about international
relations, human rights etc. But I know very little about what is going on
in those areas and I'm not criticising Jammeh. I know he's connecting with
many Moslem countries eg Turkey, and that the new ambassador to the US, Mr.
Crispin Gray-Johnson, is visiting next month.
I did read in a news article "The Sands of Time Is Running Out For The
Gambia," that since Mr. Jammeh took over, the erosion of the beaches has
sped
up tremendously, because of lack of enforcement of sand mining controls.
This
could seriously affect the economy if it destroys the tourist industry. So
I
hope conservation awareness is something the new government can get around
to
very soon,
I'm also concerned about the coup attempts, and the legitimizing of a
government that happens to suceed in a coup - because it gives others the
idea that all they have to do is succeed and then they will have the power.
There was an attack on government soldiers just the other day, reportedly
by
last years coup attempt soldiers who fled to Senegal. So after many years
of
stability under Jawara, even though Mr. Jammeh's government may be less
corrupt and better if you weigh it in the balance, the concern I have is
that
The Gambia may follow the course of some other African nations, which are
wore torn and suffering due to coups, countercoups and endless fighting
between factions.
On the other hand, I always tell myself that Gambians are peaceloving
people
as evidenced by the very long stretch of stability after independence. I
also
hope that My Jammeh's government will continue to be an improvement and
meet
the needs of the people, and that others will see this improvement and
refrain from countercoups.
What do you think?
PEACE TO THE GAMBIA!!!
Liz Stewart Fatti
Hello Liz Stewart Fatti,
Thank you for the kind response. I shall proceed as you requested. I use
Microsoft Internet Mail to write my message. I hope that information is of
any help?
Cheers,
Sidibeh.
----------
>
> Dear Momodou
> I received your mail to Sambujang today but it is intelligible on my
> PowerMAc. I had to download it as a document and when I open it, the
computer
> tells me that it can't be opened as the application program which created
it
> is missing,
> Could you try resending the mesage to the following email address?
> liz@stanne.com
> I will forward it to David immediately if the other computer can read
it.
> By the way, what email program did you use to writeyour message?
> Thanks Liz Stewart Fatty
Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 20:30:51 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
Mr Saidy,
Thanks for the current news. Your time and effort is really appreciated.
GOB BLESS.
Pa-Mambuna, Lexington
TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:
> Gambia-l,
> This email was to be sent on Tuesday July, 22nd, but for some unknown reasons
> it would not go. Sorry for the late news.
>
> This another News from The Gambia. Today is July 22nd, Liberation Day, and it
> is a public holiday in The Gambia. I am just coming from the celebration,
> which took place at the Arch 22ND Grounds, in Banjul.
> The News is as follows:
>
> July 22nd, Liberation Day
>
> Today marks the Third (3rd) Anniversary Celebration of the July 22nd military
> take-over in The Gambia. The entire week is marked with events to celebrate
> July 22nd. As part of the celebrations, there is a zonal-football tournament
> that started last week and today is the finals at the Independence Stadium
> between Banjul and Bakau.
>
> On Thursday July 17th, 1997, The Gambia Navy which was established by Gambia
> Navy Degree no. 88, 1996, was inaugurated by His Excellency the President,
> Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh. The Navy Headquarters is in Banjul near the ferry
> terminal at Liberation Avenue. The Navy is a semi-autonomous unit within the
> Armed Forces of The Gambia to be solely responsible for the protection of our
> territorial waters.
>
> On Thursday July 24th, 1997, will be the official inauguration of the New
> Airport Terminal Building at Banjul International Airport. Those of you
> abroad will be welcomed in the new terminal building the next time you fly in
> to The Gambia.
>
> Kartong Army Barracks Attacked
>
> At 2:00 A.M. Monday morning, July 21, 1997, four ex-soldiers attacked the
> Army Barracks at Kartong. The attackers are:
>
> 1. Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah
> 2. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jammeh(a.k.a L F Jammeh)
> 3. Ex-Lieutenant Lamin Jarju
> 4. Ex-Sergeant Sheikh Cham (a.k.a Alhaji Joof, or Sir Jacka)
>
> They attacked from Cassamance and during the shoot-out that followed,
> Ex-Lieutenant Alieu Bah was captured and the rest fled back in to Cassamance,
> Senegal. All four were among the 11th November 1994 coup plotters who fled
> to Senegal through Cassamance.
>
> Five of The Gambia National Army personnel sustained injuries during the
> shoot-out and one of them later died at the Royal Victoria Hospital. The
> remaining four soldiers who sustained minor injuries are presently undergoing
> treatment.
>
> Jawara's Interview
> The Point newspaper has started publishing a lengthy interview with the
> former President, Sir. Dawda Kairaba Jawara. The first series was published
> in the Monday, July 21st issue. I will try and bring you full text, word by
> word, of the interview. I was going to bring the first part today, but my
> scanner is not working, however, I hope to get it fixed tomorrow.
>
> Peace
>
> TOMBONG SAIDY
Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 20:36:36 -0400
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
My condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong. May Allah,
the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen).
Pa-Mambuna.
Camara, Momodou wrote:
> Gambia-l,
> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of
> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with
> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation
> cell.
> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison
> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the
> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of
> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.
>
> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the
> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the
> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not
> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks
> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him
> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to
> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul
> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a
> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have
> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well
> represented in some Danish institutions.
>
> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on
> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to
> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.
>
> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that
> there was foul play involved.
> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what
> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report
> who will do the second investigation if there is any.
>
> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on
> Saturday the 26th July.
>
> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to
> stay in Bakau Newtown.
>
> May allah have mercy on his soul.
>
> Momodou Camara
Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 21:59:42 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
In a message dated 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDT, Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no (Abdou
Gibba) writes:
<< Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the
implication of this?
>>
Dear Gambia L,
I am not an economists but i can tell you one thing, the debt of a country
affects it's growth, economic development and the ability to invest in
social development.
momodou j
Forwarded message:
From: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no (Abdou Gibba)
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
To: GAMBIA-L@, gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related Issues
Mailing List), @
Date: 97-07-24 21:00:06 EDT
Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the
implication of this?
Thanks Andrea!
Abdou Oujimai
Date: Thu, 24 Jul 1997 21:59:57 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Test
test recieved
MJ
Date: Thu, 24 Jul 97 21:52:06 PDT
From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
INNA-LIL LAHI WA INNA ELEHI RAJI-OWNER...!
May his(Jonkong) soul rest in perfect peace....!
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:27:44 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970725072744.006f9004@golf.uib.no>
TOMBONG!
Nice to hear from you agian and thanks for the news. As Bass would say: KEEP
UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE:
Greetings,
Abdou Oujimai
Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:32:27 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face of
this earth one day.
Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out of the
investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE LESS.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:43:37 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: Gambia Owes 3472 Million Dalasis
Mr. Jagana!
Thanks for the response. You wrote:
>Abdou Gibba writes:
>
><< Are there any experts on economic issue out there who can tell us the
> implication of this?
> >>
>
>Dear Gambia L,
>
>I am not an economists but i can tell you one thing, the debt of a country
>affects it's growth, economic development and the ability to invest in
> social development.
This, I know myself. I was however hoping for a detailed analysis of the
suituation. Again, thanks anyhow.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 08:49:44 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: GRADING 22ND JULY
Ebrima!
Thanks for the good news on the postal services. There is more to be done
though and lets hope it will be done sooner.
On your second point I will be repeating myself if I want to respond. Thanks
for the input anyhow.
Regards,
Abdou Oujimai
You Wrote:
"SOME GOOD NEWS ABOUT THE POSTAL SERVICES ABDOU.BUILDING HAS COMMENCED ON
A NEW POST OFFICE FOR BAKAU. ALSO FROM WHAT I HAVE BEEN TOLD THERE IS AN
OFFICER FROM THE NIA(NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AUTHORITY) POSTED AT THE POST
OFFICES IN BANJUL AND SERREKUNDA TO ENSURE SECURITY OF DELIVERY.I HAVE
ALSO NOTICED THAT THE POST OFFICE IN BANJUL HAS UNDERGONE SOME
RENOVATION.
ON THE FOREIGN POLICY BIT,THE LINE ADOPTED SEEMS TO BE TOO HARSH IN
DIPLOMACY WHICH IS THE CORE OF FOREIGN POLICY.FORIGN POLICY IN WHAT IS
KNOWN TODAY AS THE 'WESTERN WORLD' DOES NOT OPERATE IN THAT MANNER.THOSE
COUNTRIES THAT HAVE TAKEN THAT STANCE HAVE SEEN IT BACK FIRE IN THE FORM
OF AID WITHDRAWAL ETC.A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA CANNOT TAKE
SUCH A STANCE.PROBABLY THE UNITED STATES CAN".
Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 09:44:49 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
At 08:32 25/07/97 +0100, I wrote:
>MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face of
>this earth one day.
>
>Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out of the
>investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE LESS.
May be our government cares or should care and do something. For instance,
demand a thorough investigation and an adequate explanation. This is not the
first time a Gambian have to undergo such pain in a Danish jail. The last
case I know of is Babanding Fatty's in (1992 ??) (shown on Norwegian TV) who
was tortured while in police custody. His only "crime" was visiting Denmark
without any knowledge of any language the immigration authorities could
understand. He was later traumatized at the sight of a white man even when
he was returned home.
Thanks for being patient.
Abdou Oujimai
Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 10:02:29 +0200
From: Badara Joof <Joof@winhlp.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
You are right Abdou, they care less. And the suggestion you came with
was fair that our Government should do something (to get correct
explanation from The Danish authorities in this case).
But still I think we Gambians (living abroad) should do something with
such cases.
This people know how prisoners are treated in Africa and they want to
use the same methods with Africans that are detained in Europe
especially Scandinavia.
Many Gambian prisoners have been tortured in Norwegian prison, which is
not allowed at all.
So, let us not just give the whole responsibility to our Government, we
Gambians or Africans living abroad should not allow just thing, we can
take such matters up to the highest level. If not they will continue
with it.
And who knows whose turn it's going to be next.
Thanks Joof.
Sorry for my bad English.
Date: Fri, 25 Jul 1997 10:46:44 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish prison
On 25 Jul 97 at 9:44, Abdou Gibba wrote:
> May be our government cares or should care and do something. For
> instance, demand a thorough investigation and an adequate
> explanation. This is not the first time a Gambian have to undergo
> such pain in a Danish jail. The last case I know of is Babanding
> Fatty's in (1992 ??) (shown on Norwegian TV) who was tortured while
> in police custody. His only "crime" was visiting Denmark without any
> knowledge of any language the immigration authorities could
> understand. He was later traumatized at the sight of a white man
> even when he was returned home.
>
Abdou,
Babanding Fatty was lucky to have a free lawyer who brought the
whole case to light or else he would have been deported without
anyone knowing that he had been tortured here. The prison guards and
the police had tied both his legs and hands and covered his face
with a pillow whilst he was being beaten so that he will not
recognize them.
They were even about to put him in a plane for deportation when the
lawyer arrived at the airport with a permission that he the lawyer
was going to be responsible for his stay here for some time.
The case ended with Babanding Fatty receiving a compensation of about
80.000Dkr. (about D130.000) instead of the 1.5 million Dkr. that was
demanded. The authorities paid for him to come back from The
Gambia and gave evidence in the court.
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
Badara you wrote:
>You are right Abdou, they care less. And the suggestion you came with
>was fair that our Government should do something (to get correct
>explanation from The Danish authorities in this case)....
.....let us not just give the whole responsibility to our Government, we
>Gambians or Africans living abroad should not allow just thing, we can
>take such matters up to the highest level. If not they will continue
>with it...
I agree with you, absolutely. It is our collective responsibility. Lets
commend or thank Momodou and the Gambian Org. Chairman for their initiatives
in this particular case.
>Sorry for my bad English.
No need to apologize on this. Even with our own mother tongues, we (our
generation) are no longer "fluent" as it is a mix with english and french.
Momodou! Thanks for that piece of info. I have always been wondering what
came out of that case. Thank God, at least some degree of justice is been
served here.
PS! I have a copy of that video (Babanding Fatty's Nightmare). If anyone is
interested, get in touch. Am sure we can work out something.
HAVE A NICE WEEKEND Y'ALL
Abdou Oujimai
As some of you allready said it=B4s not first time a gambian (or an
african - there were some egyptian, a tanzanian a few years back) has
been tortured in danish police custody. Immediately I came to office =
and
saw the message from Momodou Camara I called him for further
information, if it has been on any news, and now I have asked for
juridical advice on this. I=B4m waiting for an answer. Till now I only
have information from Momodou, but it seems to me, that there has been
some "strange reactions and actions" from the prison-personnel on the
incident. I=B4m not specialist on this and can not from the information
given say that there has an unnormal action/procedure taken place. The
problem now is, that the answers to how he died will blow in the wind,
because of no post-mortem examinations has taken place, and the family
can not wait any longer for the funeral.=20
I expres my hope and pray for his soul to rest in peace.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
This is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute" <nari@commit.gm>
(nari@commit.gm)
Greetings to all of you!
I am a Documentalist taking care of two research libraries (Brikama & Sapu)
to help our researchers have easy access to scientific and technical
information.
As we have just come on line, I have decided to join the list with a view
to sharing your news, views and experiences.
Regards.
Falankoi M.S.Janneh
E-mail: nari@commit.gm
> MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE and justice be brought to the face
> of
> this earth one day.
>
> Momodou! as you rightly pointed out, I don't think much will come out
> of the
> investigations. Just as I have been saying the last 2 days - THEY CARE
> LESS.
>
> Regards,
> Abdou Oujimai
>
Abdou - these people (the responsible authorities) care less because
those affected care less. What a formidable force they would have to
deal with had the Africans in Denmark come forth with the demand for
justice. What happened to Jonkong happens to Kofi, Olatunde, and all
the other Africans in Denmark. What can we do to impact the
investigations in Denmark - somebody please let us know! 52 separate
continental issues lacks the punch of a unified continental thrust.
These authorities thrive on the fact that we Africans are so fragmented
and that our mousy protests will die a mousy death since only the group
affected or worse, only the family affected, whose numbers are not
significant, will try to press for an investigation.
For the Gambian orgs there, what can we do? What other African
organizations are there to network with on issues that affect Africans?
Ugh!!!
Soffie
Welcome Mr=2E Janneh
Here in Maryland we have the biggest agricultural library in the world ( =20
in Beltsville) I hope you can use their resourses=2E It is near the =20
University of Maryland=2E
Habib
This is forwarded from "National Agricultural Research Institute"
<nari@commit=2Egm>
(nari@commit=2Egm)
Greetings to all of you!
I am a Documentalist taking care of two research libraries (Brikama & =20
Sapu)
to help our researchers have easy access to scientific and technical
information=2E
As we have just come on line, I have decided to join the list with a view
to sharing your news, views and experiences=2E
Regards=2E
Falankoi M=2ES=2EJanneh
E-mail: nari@commit=2Egm
Lamin,
Nobody is saying that Africans are not partly to blame for
the ills of the continent. The fact is Africa's development
came to a virtual halt for centuries because of slavery and
colonialism. Most African countries became 'independent' less than
forty years ago and had to start from scratch. These countries
were reduced to producers of primary products to feed western
industries. There is no need for me to go into the
unfavourable terms of trade imposed by these western countries
on African produce. The cost of manufactured goods has
increased tremendously while that of primary produce has
decreased drastically. Only warped minds, like those of the
Nigerian 'academics' could fail to see this. Doctors and other
academics here in Britain contradict each other everyday, depending on
whose interest they are serving. In the food and drinks
industry, for example, the situation is so confused, that no
one really knows what is healthy and what is not. In the
case of these Nigerians, they happen to be people of like
minds and interests, and cannot claim to be speaking for Africa.
The IMF and the World Bank are discredited institutions,
even in Europe. They have both a credibility and an image
problem. Let us take the case of The Gambia. When the IMF
came, hundreds of families lost their sources of income. Unlike
in Europe, they had nowhere to go to. Many of our public
corporations were sold to outsiders in the name of
privatisation, and at giveaway prices. The fact is there was
no private sector, but only foreign companies making money,
making money and making money. The story is the same all over
the world, even though sometimes they try to give the
impression that things were working in some countries, including
Ghana and The Gambia. We know this is not true, but somehow
we tend we leave others to think for us. Figures are figures,
and statisticians know that the same set of figures can be
used to tell a different story. It happens here all the time
with the political parties.
Lamin, I do not exactly know where you stand on this. At
first I thought they were the ideas of your 'friends'. It is
extraordinary that some of us are prepared to sweep under the
carpet, centuries of oppression and concentrate mainly on less
than four decades of 'independence'. After the Second World
War, Germany and Japan were completely destroyed, but the type
of assistance they recieved is nowhere near the usurious
lending policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Capiltalism is
based on exploitation, and Africa has been shackled and
manacled to ensure that this exploitation goes on forever. We
have to break these chains. We cannot do this when some of
us are prepared to turn a blind eye to centuries of treachery,
deceit and exploitation.
I remember in South Africa during the Apartheid era, there
were 'blacks' hunting down and killing 'blacks'. During Colonial
days Africans were divided and ruled. Force, bribery and other
means were used to turn Africans against each other.
Such tactics are still in vogue. The Nigerian 'academics' are
the latest, and in my view, willing victims. They are willing
to sell themselves for a mess of pottage.
HAVE A NICE WEEKEND
Momodou
On Fri, 25 Jul 1997,
Momodou Camara wrote:
> Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh
>
> ---forwarded mail START---
> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp,Internet
> To: Momodou Camara
> Date: 25/07/97 3:37
> Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto
> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
> Momodou,
>
> Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one
> rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to
> hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must
> continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.
>
> Lamin.
> ---------------------------END----------------------------------------------
>
>
>
> --- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara
>
>
>
>
I was going to say something,but I can't better this one.Thanks for =
doing your history homework,Mr.Njie!
Regards Basss!
----------
From: M. Njie[SMTP:mn015@students.stir.ac.uk]
Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:38 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: Fwd: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto
Lamin,
Nobody is saying that Africans are not partly to blame for =
the ills of the continent. The fact is Africa's development =20
came to a virtual halt for centuries because of slavery and =20
colonialism. Most African countries became 'independent' less =
than =20
forty years ago and had to start from scratch. These countries =
=20
were reduced to producers of primary products to feed western =20
industries. There is no need for me to go into the =20
unfavourable terms of trade imposed by these western countries =20
on African produce. The cost of manufactured goods has =20
increased tremendously while that of primary produce has =20
decreased drastically. Only warped minds, like those of the =20
Nigerian 'academics' could fail to see this. Doctors and other =
academics here in Britain contradict each other everyday, depending on =
=20
whose interest they are serving. In the food and drinks =20
industry, for example, the situation is so confused, that no =20
one really knows what is healthy and what is not. In the =20
case of these Nigerians, they happen to be people of like =20
minds and interests, and cannot claim to be speaking for =
Africa.
The IMF and the World Bank are discredited institutions, =20
even in Europe. They have both a credibility and an image =20
problem. Let us take the case of The Gambia. When the IMF =20
came, hundreds of families lost their sources of income. Unlike =
in Europe, they had nowhere to go to. Many of our public =20
corporations were sold to outsiders in the name of =20
privatisation, and at giveaway prices. The fact is there was =20
no private sector, but only foreign companies making money, =20
making money and making money. The story is the same all over =
=20
the world, even though sometimes they try to give the =20
impression that things were working in some countries, including =
=20
Ghana and The Gambia. We know this is not true, but somehow =20
we tend we leave others to think for us. Figures are figures, =
=20
and statisticians know that the same set of figures can be =20
used to tell a different story. It happens here all the time =
with the political parties. =20
Lamin, I do not exactly know where you stand on this. At =20
first I thought they were the ideas of your 'friends'. It is =
extraordinary that some of us are prepared to sweep under the =
carpet, centuries of oppression and concentrate mainly on less =20
than four decades of 'independence'. After the Second World =20
War, Germany and Japan were completely destroyed, but the type =
of assistance they recieved is nowhere near the usurious =20
lending policies of the IMF and the World Bank. Capiltalism is =
=20
based on exploitation, and Africa has been shackled and =20
manacled to ensure that this exploitation goes on forever. We =20
have to break these chains. We cannot do this when some of =20
us are prepared to turn a blind eye to centuries of treachery, =20
deceit and exploitation.
I remember in South Africa during the Apartheid era, there =20
were 'blacks' hunting down and killing 'blacks'. During Colonial =
=20
days Africans were divided and ruled. Force, bribery and other =
means were used to turn Africans against each other. =20
Such tactics are still in vogue. The Nigerian 'academics' are =20
the latest, and in my view, willing victims. They are willing =
to sell themselves for a mess of pottage. =20
HAVE A NICE WEEKEND
Momodou =20
On Fri, 25 Jul 1997,=20
Momodou Camara wrote:
> Forwarded mail from Lamin Drammeh
>=20
> ---forwarded mail START---
> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp,Internet
> To: Momodou Camara
> Date: 25/07/97 3:37
> Subject: Re: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Stop Blaming Bretto
> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
> Momodou,
>=20
> Thanks for forwarding these illuminating articles. I guess this one
> rhymes well with what I have been saying before. Well, I would love to
> hear comments from members who think(for the most part) that we must
> continue blaming slavery, colonialism etc for frica's problems.
>=20
> Lamin.
> =
---------------------------END-------------------------------------------=
---
>=20
>=20
>=20
> --- OffRoad 1.9t registered to Momodou Camara
>=20
>=20
>=20
>=20
My sincere condolences go out to the family of Jonkong
May his soul rest in peace=2E
One thing concerns me a lot =2EWe have a lot of Gambians that face the hard=
=20
and expensive reality of a burial overseas=2E It can cost as much as five =20=
=20
thousand dollars in some cases and the worst part of all if the are =20
muslims they may not be buried in the proper prescribed Islamic rites=2E =20
(example embalming the body or post mortem forbidden by tradition except =20
for Police cases!!) Even for our Christian brothers they face the high =20
and expensive caskets etc which most of the time meets all of us in very =20
bad financial situation=2E
Suggestion
We need only a final death insurance policy -it pay for all funeral =20
expenses and that can be a big relief to the ones we leave behind=2E
Habib Diab -Ghanim
-----Original Message-----
From: paomar@iglou=2Ecom
Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 8:21 PM
To: gambia-l@u=2Ewashington=2Eedu
Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p
<< File: ENVELOPE=2ETXT >>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------=
=20
--
My condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong=2E May Allah,
the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen)=2E
Pa-Mambuna=2E
Camara, Momodou wrote:
>
> Gambia-l,
> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of
> July 1997=2E Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with
> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation
> cell=2E
> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison
> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the
> isolation=2E There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of
> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck=2E
>
> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the
> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the
> Gambian Organization here=2E We demanded a postmortem which had not
> been done=2E Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks
> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him
> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to
> have a body laying for days without being buried=2E The consul
> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a
> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have
> a lot of unanswered questions=2E We know how the Neo-Nazis are well
> represented in some Danish institutions=2E
>
> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on
> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to
> hurt oneself=2E Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed=2E
>
> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that
> there was foul play involved=2E
> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what
> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report
> who will do the second investigation if there is any=2E
>
> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on
> Saturday the 26th July=2E
>
> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to
> stay in Bakau Newtown=2E
>
> May allah have mercy on his soul=2E
>
> Momodou Camara
**************************************
National U=2ES=2E-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N=2EW=2E
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D=2EC=2E 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
I love this forwarded message.
Lamin.
Imagine there is a bank which credits your account each morning with
> $86,400, carries over no balance from day to day, allows you to keep no
> cash balance, and every evening cancels whatever part of the amount you
> had failed to use during the day.
>
> What would you do?
>
> Draw out every cent, of course!
>
> Well, everyone has such a bank. Its name is TIME. Every morning, it
> credits you with 86,400 seconds. Every night it writes off, as lost,
> whatever of this you have failed to invest to good purpose. It carries
> over no balance. It allows no overdraft.
>
> Each day it opens a new account for you. Each night it burns the records
> of the day. If you fail to use the day's deposits, the loss is yours.
>
> There is no going back. There is no drawing against the "tomorrow".
> You must live in the present on today's deposits. Invest it so as to get
> from it the utmost in health, happiness and success!
>
> The clock is running. Make the most of today..
>
> To realize the value of ONE YEAR
> Ask a student who has failed his exam.
>
> To realize the value of ONE MONTH
> Ask a mother who has given birth to a pre-mature baby.
>
> To realize the value of ONE WEEK
> Ask an editor of a weekly newspaper.
>
> To realize the value of ONE DAY
> Ask a daily wage laborer who has ten kids to feed.
>
> To realize the value of ONE HOUR
> Ask the lovers who are waiting to meet
>
> To realize the value of ONE MINUTE
> Ask a person who has missed the train.
>
> To realize the value of ONE SECOND
> Ask the person who has won a silver medal in Olympics.
>
>
> Treasure every moment that you have and treasure it more because you shared
> it with someone special enough to have your time... and remember, time
> waits for no one.
>
May the soul of the departed Jonkong rest in peace. The struggle for
equality is a very difficult one considering that even in our own homes
justice is at times not done accordingly. However, I suppose our
government will take more concrete steps towards such blatant
injustices meted out to Gambians abroad. Those living in these
countries must begin to see themselves as one community who must
work together to avert the recurrence of such dastardly acts. As is
often said, the next victim could be anyone.
Lamin.
My sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jonkong Dibba . This can
be such a cruel and unjust world!. My prayers are with you.
Liz Stewart Fatti
Last week, one of my relatives by marriage, Dembo Marong was killed due to
complications from a car accident in The GAmbia. I don't know a lot about him
in detail except that his father is Nanso Marong from Busumbala. I thought I
should send this message in case there are any list members who may know him
and have not heard.
May Allah bless him and the family, Amin
Gambia-l,
Laura T Rader has been added to the list. Welcome to the
Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
I want to welcome Falankoi Jammeh to Gambia-l. Being a librarian, his
introduction caught my attention with the mention of the research
libraries at Brikama and Sapu. I am glad to see that there is some
internet access enabling Falankoi to ride on the information superhighway.
Falankoi, please feel free to contact me for library related matters and
issues.
Thanks
Tony
Gambia-l,
I do not hope to give any EXPERT opinion on the the high debt owed
by the Gambia because I am no expert on economic issues. Nonetheless, I
wish to opine this much.
These days it is not uncommon to realsie that there are rating
institutions in the world that rate the creditworthiness of
corporations. I guess the most popular among these are Standard and
Poor's and Moodys. Recently, these rating institutions have started
publishing ratings on countries, notably the so-called 'emerging
economies'. A rating of AAA would be considered the best and so on
down the ladder to C or no rating. Although such rating is fraught
with problems, it is nonetheless used by creditors to determine
the risk level in these countries. It goes without saying that
countries with more favourable ratings can borrow under more favourable
conditions,i.e., lower interest rates and hence lower debt service
costs, higher loan amounts, and perhaps longer grace periods. One
factor that therefore influences a country's rating will be its
ability to generate adequate funds in the future to repay the debts.
Consequently, all other things constant, the higher the amount of
debt incurred by a country, the higher the likelihood that it may
default in debt servicing. A direct consequence of which is that its
credit rating will worsen and further borrowing becomes difficult.
But a higher debt service cost per se is not bad, neither is the
accumulation of more debt. I guess I am moving away from scientific
(positive) economics into normative(one influenced by personal
'prejudices', ethics etc) economics. What is definitely bad is the
acquisition of more debt for consumption (not investment) purposes.
And the reason why this is not so good is simple. We must remember
that most of these loans fall due for repayment 10 to 20 years down
the line. Now, if we borrow today and consume all ( eg paying per
diems and some other expenses that governments must learn to curtail),
we are doing a disservice to our kids and generations to come who will
be forced to bear the brunt of our present actions. They will be
paying for something they never enjoyed! It is in this respect that
national debts are worrying UNLESS THEY ARE INVESTED IN PROJECTS THAT
WILL GENERATE FUTURE REVENUE FOR REPAYING THE DEBTS. Sadly though,
this simple fact hardly dawns on our leaders or they turn a blind eye
and a deaf ear caring less what happens tomorrow.
Cutting this long 'crap' short, I may say that borrowing and consuming
today what ought to be invested leads to economic stagnation, if not
deterioration. As economies grow it becomes imperative to borrow from
outside to either augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchange
gap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation of capital
goods. But when a country borrows significantly today without making
provisions for the future, that country may unwillingly pass up
(forgo) lucrative investment projects in the future due to higher
borrowing costs arising from unfavourable credit rating--a condition
created by past, excessive borrowing.
On a final note, one way of curtailing national debt ( internal or
external) is to encourage private sector investment through fair and
appropriate incentives that can be monitored to guard against abuse,
cut unnecessary government expenditure, in our case, tighten custom
controls, reduce government entourage on foreign visits to the barest
required minimum. Above all this, government must work more on
meritocracy, not mere political patronage. The governed must feel that
Equity is being done and that our leaders themselves are willing to
sacrifice for the country by not lining their pockets with huge perks
and per diems (travel allowances).
Moving to the Gambia, many of us must remember that one very factor
that culminated in the lacklustre support for the Jawara regime
during the coup(94)was the publicised 60(?)man entourage Sir Dawda took
to the Earth Summit in Rio and their long extended stay ( and yeah the
huge per diems that went with it) while rural ambulances went without
gasoline, for example. Guarding against excessive government spending
and giving more thought to what will happen to our kids is the key.
Hey, thanks for reading this ....... you know! Abdou Gibba, I hope I
have thrown some light on your question.
Lamin.
List Managers,
Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List. His email address is:
Baboucarr.Manneh@MSC.STUDENT.WAU.NL
Thanks for you efforts and 'keep up the good work down there'.
Lamin.
------------------------------
Baboucarr Manneh has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l
Baboucarr. Please send a brief introduction of yourself to:
gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
On 26 Jul 97 at 3:52, binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:
> List Managers,
>
> Please add Baboucarr Manneh to the List. His email address is:
> Baboucarr.Manneh@MSC.STUDENT.WAU.NL
>
> Thanks for you efforts and 'keep up the good work down there'.
>
> Lamin.
My question too Bass. Maybe there should be a heavy duty education campaign
of some sort, just to focus on educating those who might consider another
coup. Would this be feasable?
Habib, you raise a very important point regarding death insurance policies
and coverages. The African Organizations in Seattle, Washington have an
umbrella organization called The Organization of African Associations
( OAA ). The organization that I belong to called SeneGambia Association
of Washington State is a member of OAA. The current president of OAA is
Gambia-l's own Dr Sheku G Kamara who has been a dynamite force in securing
a life, death and accidental insurance policy for The OAA and its member
organization.
So, I am asking Dr Kamara to share with Gambia-l, the insurance
program and coverage that we have here in Seattle. Probably, other African
Organizations world wide might be interested in emulating our program.
Thanks
Tony
On Fri, 25 Jul 1997 hghanim@nusacc.org wrote:
> My sincere condolences go out to the family of Jonkong
> May his soul rest in peace.
> One thing concerns me a lot .We have a lot of Gambians that face the hard
> and expensive reality of a burial overseas. It can cost as much as five
> thousand dollars in some cases and the worst part of all if the are
> muslims they may not be buried in the proper prescribed Islamic rites.
> (example embalming the body or post mortem forbidden by tradition except
> for Police cases!!) Even for our Christian brothers they face the high
> and expensive caskets etc which most of the time meets all of us in very
> bad financial situation.
> Suggestion
> We need only a final death insurance policy -it pay for all funeral
> expenses and that can be a big relief to the ones we leave behind.
> Habib Diab -Ghanim
>
> -----Original Message-----
> From: paomar@iglou.com
> Sent: Thursday, July 24, 1997 8:21 PM
> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Subject: Re: The death of a Gambian in a Danish p
>
> << File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>
> --------------------------------------------------------------------------
> --
> My condolences to the family and friends of the late Jonkong. May Allah,
> the merciful, be pleased with his soul (ameen).
>
> Pa-Mambuna.
>
> Camara, Momodou wrote:
> >
> > Gambia-l,
> > A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of
> > July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with
> > the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation
> > cell.
> > Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison
> > guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the
> > isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of
> > hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.
> >
> > A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the
> > brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the
> > Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not
> > been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks
> > holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him
> > buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to
> > have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul
> > told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a
> > report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have
> > a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well
> > represented in some Danish institutions.
> >
> > Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on
> > his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to
> > hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.
> >
> > The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that
> > there was foul play involved.
> > There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what
> > happened because it will be the same people who made the first report
> > who will do the second investigation if there is any.
> >
> > The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on
> > Saturday the 26th July.
> >
> > Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to
> > stay in Bakau Newtown.
> >
> > May allah have mercy on his soul.
> >
> > Momodou Camara
>
> **************************************
> National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
> 1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
> Suite 550 East Tower
> Washington, D.C. 20005
> Voice: (202) 289-5920
> Fax: (202) 289-5938
> **************************************
>
Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa
July 25, 1997
HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - African Americans are as capable as their
white counterparts to assist Africa develop, civil rights activist and
cleric, Rev. Jesse Jackson said on Friday.
In a hard-hitting speech at the Fourth African African American Summit
that ends Friday, Jackson said there was so much talent among the
African Americans waiting to be tapped by African people.
We can broker trade, establish telecommunications systems, transport,
housing. There is no building we cannot design, there is no river we
cannot dam for irrigation or turn into energy. We can run banks,
universities..., he said.
Now that Africa was politically free from colonialism, he said, it was
time to become reciprocal trading partners.
Don't just assign us to talk to white people, talk to us, he said.
Jackson said the relationship between Africans and African Americans
should develop beyond ethnicity to trade and investment with character
and human values.
Man cannot live on bread alone...we need values. Our kinship is not in
ethnicity but we need to wipe out malnutrition, illiteracy, provide
decent housing and stop drug abuse, said Jackson.
In order to strengthen relations, Jackson said there was need to
cement bonds between Africans and African Americans through acquiring
observer status in the Organisation of African Unity and the need for
the U.S. and African governments to legitimise dual citizenship.
These relationships can be done according to the law. We must overcome
slavery and colonialism which cast doubts about each other. We must
assess each other's capabilities, he added.
>
> Three rebels held for Gambia attack
>
> Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
>
> BANJUL, July 23 (Reuter) - Gambian soldiers have captured three out
> of four rebels who clashed with troops on the eve of the third
> anniversary of the coup that brought President Yahya Jammeh to power, an
> army statement said on Wednesday.
> The attackers, identified as former soldiers who took part in a
> failed counter-coup attempt in 1994, had clashed with an army patrol on
> Monday after seizing arms and ammunition from an army post 50 km (30
> miles) west of the capital Banjul.
> One was wounded and captured at the time of the clash and two
> others were picked up on Tuesday, the army said. Stolen weapons were
> recovered.
>
It is disturbing to see this kind of events happening in the Gambia. I
don't think the Gambia needs a rebel army statinoned outside. The
Government should do whatever it can to make them come home. Perhaps
extending them an olive branch in the name of reconciliation and good will
is a good start. Any military solution runs the risk of further
violence.
Malanding Jaiteh
I will be leaving for the Gambia next Tuesday to spend a year or so doing
research in Bakau. I don't know yet if I will be doing e-mail down there,
it seems long distance costs are pretty high. Anyway, if the list
managers would please unsuscribe me for now...I have enjoyed this bantaba
immensely and will be back next year. I wish you all a wonderful year!
If anyone will be in Gambia and wants to get together, I can be reached at
phone number 49 63 76. Best, Ylva (who is going to go break in the new
airport terminal...)
List Administrator,
Please unsubscribe msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca;
I have been very busy of late and this will continue to be the case for
the next six or so months. I'll subscribe sometime next year.
A good weekend to all!!
Madiba.
Have a good trip...but you didn't put your name at the end of the note. By
the way what kind of research will you be doing in Banjul?
Liz Stewart Fatti
Gambia-l:
A warm welcome to Mr. Falankoi Janneh from a fellow Gunjurian and former RDP
colleague! Greetings to all, particularly Nyakassi.
Amadou Scattred Janneh
Hello Andrea
You stated that secretary of state for finance and economics said that, the
total amount
which the president and his deligation spent, including the cost of special
flight and allowances
totals to the sum of 742,772.00. IS THIS AMOUNT CORRECT?
Pa Sowe
Momodou,
Perhaps you guys in area are doing what you can to get answers from
authorities and I commend you all. I would suggest that Gambia-l draft
a petition (letter of concern) to the authorities in Banjul on the
issue. We should ask them to do everything they can to bring the
matter to the highest level in the Danish Government.
I do not know what kind of material Jonkong's "Kara la " was made of!
Malanding Jaiteh
>
> Gambia-l,
> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of
> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with
> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation
> cell.
> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison
> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the
> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of
> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.
>
> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the
> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the
> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not
> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks
> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him
> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to
> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul
> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a
> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have
> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well
> represented in some Danish institutions.
>
> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on
> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to
> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.
>
> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that
> there was foul play involved.
> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what
> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report
> who will do the second investigation if there is any.
>
> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on
> Saturday the 26th July.
>
> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to
> stay in Bakau Newtown.
>
> May allah have mercy on his soul.
>
>
> Momodou Camara
>
Thanks to both Habib and Tony with regard to the death insurance
coverage. We have tried to have one before but could not get any
insurance company accepting a collective death insurance policy. The
Morrocans here have a coverage but through a company based in Morroco
which covers the transportation.
We are interested to know if this company in Seattle is international
and can cover transportation or any other insurance company in Gambia
or Senegal who might be interested.
However, we have our own network of Gambians and Senegalese here who
always gather donations for the transportation whenever someone
dies in our community. But the question is how long can we continue
to do this? We have also established another fund called "The
SeneGambian Funneral Fund" which assists only its members (that has
not happened yet).
I would like to thank every one for the feed back on this issue
and it can happen to Gambians anywhere overseas.
Regards
Momodou Camara
On 25 Jul 97 at 15:12, A. Loum wrote:
>
> Habib, you raise a very important point regarding death insurance
> policies and coverages. The African Organizations in Seattle,
> Washington have an umbrella organization called The Organization of
> African Associations ( OAA ). The organization that I belong to
> called SeneGambia Association of Washington State is a member of
> OAA. The current president of OAA is Gambia-l's own Dr Sheku G
> Kamara who has been a dynamite force in securing a life, death and
> accidental insurance policy for The OAA and its member organization.
> So, I am asking Dr Kamara to share with Gambia-l, the insurance
> program and coverage that we have here in Seattle. Probably, other
> African Organizations world wide might be interested in emulating
> our program.
>
> Thanks
> Tony
>
>
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
On 26 Jul 97 at 0:22, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
> Momodou,
>
> I do not know what kind of material Jonkong's "Kara la " was made
> of!
>
Malanding, I understand from the people who washed the body that the
material is the usual three coloured threads (red, white and
black).
Momodou Camara
Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,
1997 for those of you who like figures!
"............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the
National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for
nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both
the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.
Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's
trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could
have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised
eye brows...."
FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE
".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the
following:
D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.
D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial
tour.
D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during
the President's provincial Tour.
D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the
inauguration ceremony.
D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the
Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.
D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence
anniversary.
D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of
the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.
D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take
care of government travels.
D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to
government officials.
D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential
Elections.
D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure
connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.
D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special
Mission allowance.
D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to
meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.
D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet
expenses during the National Assembly elections.
D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)
Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and
per diem for security personel.......
CONCLUSION
The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the
unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure
without any questions.
Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by
raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the
constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save
themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to
safeguard the national interest.
this government merged after the country came to the realization of
what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former
President were everywhere but are no longer.
People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three
teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President
Jammeh's potraits.
The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony
could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a
whole year.
The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide
work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or
purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.
today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have
been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia
received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what
was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia
hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our
coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an
oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a
foreign company is D470 million.
D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.
Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is
meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the
importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.
If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."
______________________END___________________________
***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,
any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 26 Jul 1997 12:00:42 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: A call for financial discipline
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970726115916.22235A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Momodou,
Can we really afford this? I wonder.
Regards,
Momodou
On Sat, 26 Jul 1997
momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
> Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,
> 1997 for those of you who like figures!
>
> "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the
> National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for
> nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both
> the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.
> Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's
> trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could
> have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised
> eye brows...."
>
> FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE
>
> ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the
> following:
> D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.
> D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial
> tour.
> D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during
> the President's provincial Tour.
> D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the
> inauguration ceremony.
> D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the
> Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.
> D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence
> anniversary.
> D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of
> the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.
> D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take
> care of government travels.
> D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to
> government officials.
> D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential
> Elections.
> D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure
> connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.
> D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special
> Mission allowance.
> D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to
> meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.
> D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet
> expenses during the National Assembly elections.
> D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)
> Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and
> per diem for security personel.......
>
> CONCLUSION
> The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the
> unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure
> without any questions.
> Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by
> raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the
> constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save
> themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to
> safeguard the national interest.
> this government merged after the country came to the realization of
> what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former
> President were everywhere but are no longer.
> People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three
> teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President
> Jammeh's potraits.
> The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony
> could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a
> whole year.
> The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide
> work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or
> purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.
> today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have
> been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia
> received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what
> was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia
> hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our
> coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an
> oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a
> foreign company is D470 million.
> D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.
> Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is
> meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the
> importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.
> If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."
>
>
> ______________________END___________________________
>
>
> ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,
> any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***
>
> Momodou Camara
>
A review of the estimates reveals that the expenditures had already
been incurred and thats why Sidia calls it unconstitutional.
On 26 Jul 97 at 12:00, M. Njie wrote:
> Momodou,
>
> Can we really afford this? I wonder.
>
> Regards,
> Momodou
>
> On Sat, 26 Jul 1997
> momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
>
> > Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,
> > 1997 for those of you who like figures!
> >
> > "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the
> > National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for
> > nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both
> > the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.
> > Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's
> > trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could
> > have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised
> > eye brows...."
> >
> > FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE
> >
> > ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the
> > following:
> > D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.
> > D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial
> > tour.
> > D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during
> > the President's provincial Tour.
> > D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the
> > inauguration ceremony.
> > D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the
> > Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.
> > D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence
> > anniversary.
> > D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of
> > the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.
> > D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take
> > care of government travels.
> > D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to
> > government officials.
> > D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential
> > Elections.
> > D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure
> > connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.
> > D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special
> > Mission allowance.
> > D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to
> > meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.
> > D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet
> > expenses during the National Assembly elections.
> > D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)
> > Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and
> > per diem for security personel.......
> >
> > CONCLUSION
> > The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the
> > unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure
> > without any questions.
> > Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by
> > raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the
> > constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save
> > themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to
> > safeguard the national interest.
> > this government merged after the country came to the realization of
> > what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former
> > President were everywhere but are no longer.
> > People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three
> > teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President
> > Jammeh's potraits.
> > The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony
> > could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a
> > whole year.
> > The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide
> > work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or
> > purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.
> > today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have
> > been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia
> > received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what
> > was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia
> > hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our
> > coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an
> > oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a
> > foreign company is D470 million.
> > D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.
> > Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is
> > meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the
> > importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.
> > If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."
> >
> >
> > ______________________END___________________________
> >
> >
> > ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,
> > any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***
> >
> > Momodou Camara
> >
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
It has become accepted among law enforcement officers in
many western countries that an African life is cheap.
Consequently, police officers can always refuse to give evidence
in court if an African dies in their custody. They also at
times have no qualms in manipulating evidence to ensure
conviction of an African.
In Britain here, the case of a Ghanaian who died in police
custody is set to be reviewed. Police officers had refused to
give evidence at first, but may now be compelled to. Ibrahima
Sey, a Gambian, died in police custody in April, last year.
He was handcuffed at the time, but the police used CS spray
on him because at the time, they were testing the effect of
the spray on human beings. Ibrahima was not a criminal; he
simply had a quarrel with his wife. Piara Powar,
spokesman for the Newham Monitoring Group, called for a halt
to the CS trial saying, "When CS spray first came out it was
said it was for use on dangerous criminals, not for people
handcuffed inside a police station." Lee Jasper of the National
Black Caucus added: "How can it possibly be justified to use
CS spray on a suspect who is handcufffed and surrounded by
officers in the confines of a police station?" Later it was
said that Ibrahima died from heart failure. If this verdict
is accepted, then no one will ever be prosecuted. When we
complain about these things, we are told that the law is too
complicated for rustics like us to understand its intricacies.
If it had happened to their citizen in another country, they
would have sent their own medical expert to find out the
actual cause of death.
Stephen Lawrence, an 18 year old 'black' teenager was killed
four years ago by five 'white' youths. The killers-Neil Acourt,
his brother Jamie, Gary Dobson, Knight and David Norris-have
yet to be successfully prosecuted. This despite the fact a
coroner's jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing "as a
result of a completely unprovoked racist attack by five white
youths."
These youths are committed racists. They were filmed
practising how to use knives on their victims, and uttering
sickening racist obscenities. In the film, one of the
murderers, Norris, says: "If I was going to kill myself I
would go and kill every black ****, every copper, every Paki.
I would take them, skin the black **** alive, torture him and
set him alight. I would blow his two legs and arms off and
say, 'you can swim home now'." (This is just one example).
After watching the video, magistrate David Cooper said: "This
isn't the sly and s******ing racism which is common in many
sectors of society. It is not even the blatant racism used on
football terraces or as a substitute for humour by some
comedians. It shows a deeply held, emphatic and sadistic
loathing of black people." Solicitor-General Sir Derek Spencer
said that "it is great injustice that those responsible for
the killing have not been brought to justice." And Labour MP
Peter Bottomley said: "If the rest of us just walked by on
the other side without some solidarity with the family - and
for those who have had to put up with a habit in South-East
London of some young people, mainly white, carrying knives and
using them - then we aren't the society we ought to be.
Why then has justice not been done? The fact is the
police were uncharacteristically slow to respond to Stephen's
death as they would otherwise have done had he been "white".
This slowness allowed the criminals to do what they could to
cover their tracks. Also people in the area are unwilling to
give evidence. They have been accused, rightly or wrongly, that
their refusal to give evidence had everything to do with colour.
Few days ago, Martin Kamara, a fibre optic engineer, was
put by police in an Identification parade with 8 white men.
To make it fair, they painted the white men's faces (they did
not paint their hands) black! The situation was described by
Mr Justice Astill as a farce. And according to Peter Moore,
director of Sheffield's Racial Equality Council, "This is
another dent in the confidence of people from other ethnic
minorities in the police and the judicial system."
What is to be done? When Africans in Europe die for
whatever reason there should be a proper inquiry involving our own doctors
or independent doctors hired by us to look into the matter.
It is also important for African governments to create the
type of atmosphere that will encourage people outside to
return home. We do not need other international agencies to
do this for us. We have to recognise that, at the end of
the day, we are our own saviours. It is important that we
get our priorities right in terms of how we manage-not
mismanage-our scarce resources. African governments must
increase the democratic space in their respective countries,
and set themselves, in earnest this time, to the task of
improving the lot of the many and not only lining the
pockets of the few.
Cheers,
Momodou
Thu, 24 Jul 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
> Gambia-l,
> A Gambian Jonkong Dibba died in a Danish prison here on the 10th of
> July 1997. Acording to the police report he had hanged himself with
> the string of his juju on his neck (Kara la) whilst in an isolation
> cell.
> Acording to our findings, Jonkong had a fight with the prison
> guards the day before he was repoted dead and was placed in the
> isolation. There was no mark on his neck to show a sign of
> hanging apart from a bruise on the back of his neck.
>
> A week ago I went to meet the Gambian consul together with the
> brother of the deceased who came from Paris and the Chairman of the
> Gambian Organization here. We demanded a postmortem which had not
> been done. Unfortunately, the consul was going on three weeks
> holidays the following day and the family in Gambia also wanted him
> buried as soon as possible since it is not a custom in the Gambia to
> have a body laying for days without being buried. The consul
> told us that he will send a fax to the authorities demanding a
> report of the events leading to the death of this Gambian but we have
> a lot of unanswered questions. We know how the Neo-Nazis are well
> represented in some Danish institutions.
>
> Normally it is not allowed for a prisoner to have anything on
> his/her body when placed in an isolation cell which could be used to
> hurt oneself. Even a shoes with a lace is not allowed.
>
> The mare fact that there was no postmortem makes us suspect that
> there was foul play involved.
> There were many who believe that we will never know the truth of what
> happened because it will be the same people who made the first report
> who will do the second investigation if there is any.
>
> The body of the deceased will be flown to the Gambia for burial on
> Saturday the 26th July.
>
> Jonkong attended Crab Island School from 1970 to 1974 and used to
> stay in Bakau Newtown.
>
> May allah have mercy on his soul.
>
>
> Momodou Camara
>
Momodou,
I know! I was just questioning whether such a level of
expenditure could be sustained.
Regards,
Momodou
On Sat, 26 Jul 1997
momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
> A review of the estimates reveals that the expenditures had already
> been incurred and thats why Sidia calls it unconstitutional.
>
> On 26 Jul 97 at 12:00, M. Njie wrote:
>
> > Momodou,
> >
> > Can we really afford this? I wonder.
> >
> > Regards,
> > Momodou
> >
> > On Sat, 26 Jul 1997
> > momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
> >
> > > Here is an extract from FOROYAA Weekly issue No. 26/97 10 - 17 July,
> > > 1997 for those of you who like figures!
> > >
> > > "............. Sidia Jatta, holder of PDOIS' only seat in the
> > > National Assembly had not called for financial discipline for
> > > nothing. This was due to the facts revealed in the estimates for both
> > > the Appropriation Bill and the Supplementary Appropriation Bill.
> > > Sidia did mention that a sum of 742,000 spent on the President's
> > > trip to Harare, plus over 700,000 spent on the trip to kuwait could
> > > have paid 400 uncertificated teachers for a whole year. This raised
> > > eye brows...."
> > >
> > > FURTHER IN THE SAME ARTICLE
> > >
> > > ".........Now, when the expenditures are reviewed, one finds the
> > > following:
> > > D106,050 - to pay for potraits of H.E. the President.
> > > D230,00 - to meet expenses connected with the Chairman's provincial
> > > tour.
> > > D280,00 - to cater for food, fuel and other related logistics during
> > > the President's provincial Tour.
> > > D350,00 - To settle outstanding bills related to the
> > > inauguration ceremony.
> > > D2,000,000 - To cater for expenses incurred on the occasion of the
> > > Swearing in Ceremony of H.E. The President.
> > > D300,000 - To cater for the cellebrations of the 32nd Independence
> > > anniversary.
> > > D265,000 - To meet expenses in connection with the celebrations of
> > > the 2nd Anniversary of the 22nd July Take over.
> > > D4,855,500 - to meet outstanding arrears with airlines and also take
> > > care of government travels.
> > > D2,674,500 - To augment the vote and take care of allowances due to
> > > government officials.
> > > D1,172,770 - To meet expenses connected with the Presidential
> > > Elections.
> > > D579,510 - This was paid to service Chiefs to meet expenditure
> > > connected with the Referendum and Presidential Elections.
> > > D200,000 - This is a new item created to provide for Special
> > > Mission allowance.
> > > D41,870 - This is to cover imprest payments to service Chiefs to
> > > meet expenses during the National Assembly Elections.
> > > D28,415 - To cover imprest payments to service chiefs to meet
> > > expenses during the National Assembly elections.
> > > D508,730 - The amount is to meet cost of treatment as follows: (a)
> > > Ambassador Bah's son stlg15,000 and (b) stlg18,780 for deposit, travel and
> > > per diem for security personel.......
> > >
> > > CONCLUSION
> > > The members of the National Assembly should have rejected the
> > > unconstitutional bill but instead they have approved the expenditure
> > > without any questions.
> > > Some accused members like Sidia Jatta of creating problems by
> > > raising constitutional issues. The fail to understand that the
> > > constitution helps them to perform their work properly and save
> > > themselves from being accused of abdicating their responsibility to
> > > safeguard the national interest.
> > > this government merged after the country came to the realization of
> > > what wastage of national resources mean. Potraits of the former
> > > President were everywhere but are no longer.
> > > People knew that what it cost could provide the wages of twenty three
> > > teachers for a whole year as it is clear today with President
> > > Jammeh's potraits.
> > > The sum of D2 million spent during the swearing - in - ceremony
> > > could have provided jobs for over 500 uncertificated teachers for a
> > > whole year.
> > > The D4 million spent to pay arrears on foreign travels could provide
> > > work for over 1000 uncertificated teachers for a whole year or
> > > purchase nothing less than 20 tractors.
> > > today we can look at the past and recall the income that could have
> > > been derived from the 17 million barrels of oil which the Gambia
> > > received from Nigeria between 1984 and 1987. Within three years, what
> > > was sold for 300 million dollars could have earned The Gambia
> > > hundreds of millions dalasis ended up with only 2.8 million in our
> > > coffers. The estimate of what should have been gained even after an
> > > oil company established in the Gambia was abandoned in favour of a
> > > foreign company is D470 million.
> > > D470 million could have provided 2350 tractors.
> > > Of course, Gambia does not need all these tractors. However, this is
> > > meant to show how we could have eradicated our dependency on the
> > > importation of food if the wealth was properly utilized.
> > > If we do not learn from the past, we will repeat its mistakes."
> > >
> > >
> > > ______________________END___________________________
> > >
> > >
> > > ***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible,
> > > any errors are solely mine and not that of FOROYAA.***
> > >
> > > Momodou Camara
> > >
>
Lamin,
I am in broad agreement with your analysis. But I would
like you to throw more light on what you mean by, "As
economies grow, it becomes imperative to borrow from outside to
either augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchange
gap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation of
capital goods."
Regards,
Momodou
On Sat, 26 Jul 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:
> Gambia-l,
>
> I do not hope to give any EXPERT opinion on the the high debt owed
> by the Gambia because I am no expert on economic issues. Nonetheless, I
> wish to opine this much.
>
> These days it is not uncommon to realsie that there are rating
> institutions in the world that rate the creditworthiness of
> corporations. I guess the most popular among these are Standard and
> Poor's and Moodys. Recently, these rating institutions have started
> publishing ratings on countries, notably the so-called 'emerging
> economies'. A rating of AAA would be considered the best and so on
> down the ladder to C or no rating. Although such rating is fraught
> with problems, it is nonetheless used by creditors to determine
> the risk level in these countries. It goes without saying that
> countries with more favourable ratings can borrow under more favourable
> conditions,i.e., lower interest rates and hence lower debt service
> costs, higher loan amounts, and perhaps longer grace periods. One
> factor that therefore influences a country's rating will be its
> ability to generate adequate funds in the future to repay the debts.
> Consequently, all other things constant, the higher the amount of
> debt incurred by a country, the higher the likelihood that it may
> default in debt servicing. A direct consequence of which is that its
> credit rating will worsen and further borrowing becomes difficult.
>
> But a higher debt service cost per se is not bad, neither is the
> accumulation of more debt. I guess I am moving away from scientific
> (positive) economics into normative(one influenced by personal
> 'prejudices', ethics etc) economics. What is definitely bad is the
> acquisition of more debt for consumption (not investment) purposes.
> And the reason why this is not so good is simple. We must remember
> that most of these loans fall due for repayment 10 to 20 years down
> the line. Now, if we borrow today and consume all ( eg paying per
> diems and some other expenses that governments must learn to curtail),
> we are doing a disservice to our kids and generations to come who will
> be forced to bear the brunt of our present actions. They will be
> paying for something they never enjoyed! It is in this respect that
> national debts are worrying UNLESS THEY ARE INVESTED IN PROJECTS THAT
> WILL GENERATE FUTURE REVENUE FOR REPAYING THE DEBTS. Sadly though,
> this simple fact hardly dawns on our leaders or they turn a blind eye
> and a deaf ear caring less what happens tomorrow.
>
> Cutting this long 'crap' short, I may say that borrowing and consuming
> today what ought to be invested leads to economic stagnation, if not
> deterioration. As economies grow it becomes imperative to borrow from
> outside to either augment domestic savings or fill the foreign exchange
> gap resulting from hopefully the increasing importation of capital
> goods. But when a country borrows significantly today without making
> provisions for the future, that country may unwillingly pass up
> (forgo) lucrative investment projects in the future due to higher
> borrowing costs arising from unfavourable credit rating--a condition
> created by past, excessive borrowing.
>
> On a final note, one way of curtailing national debt ( internal or
> external) is to encourage private sector investment through fair and
> appropriate incentives that can be monitored to guard against abuse,
> cut unnecessary government expenditure, in our case, tighten custom
> controls, reduce government entourage on foreign visits to the barest
> required minimum. Above all this, government must work more on
> meritocracy, not mere political patronage. The governed must feel that
> Equity is being done and that our leaders themselves are willing to
> sacrifice for the country by not lining their pockets with huge perks
> and per diems (travel allowances).
>
> Moving to the Gambia, many of us must remember that one very factor
> that culminated in the lacklustre support for the Jawara regime
> during the coup(94)was the publicised 60(?)man entourage Sir Dawda took
> to the Earth Summit in Rio and their long extended stay ( and yeah the
> huge per diems that went with it) while rural ambulances went without
> gasoline, for example. Guarding against excessive government spending
> and giving more thought to what will happen to our kids is the key.
>
> Hey, thanks for reading this ....... you know! Abdou Gibba, I hope I
> have thrown some light on your question.
>
> Lamin.
>
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Ylva!
Before you reach the New Terminal "to break in",we want to make one =
thing clear! The Bantaba Family cannot afford losing a member,esp. one =
like you, anytime one of us goes to Gambia for a more or less long =
stay.So,maybe we need to come to some understanding with COMMIT to give =
special prices to the members of the Penchabi in the Diaspora ,so that =
going to Gambia would not mean a permanent or semi-permanent =
dismemberment from this very interesting family!
Having said that,I think, I am representing the entire family in saying =
that its been really great in having you with us here in the Bantabaa, =
and that your contributions have enriched all of us here, especially =
those relating to the Female Circumcision .So,please,have a fantastic =
and productive stay in the Gambia and don't forget to keep in touch via =
e-mail if possible!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: Ylva Hernlund[SMTP:yher@u.washington.edu]
Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 06:40 =E3
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: I'm outta here...
I will be leaving for the Gambia next Tuesday to spend a year or so =
doing
research in Bakau. I don't know yet if I will be doing e-mail down =
there,
it seems long distance costs are pretty high. Anyway, if the list
managers would please unsuscribe me for now...I have enjoyed this =
bantaba
immensely and will be back next year. I wish you all a wonderful year!
If anyone will be in Gambia and wants to get together, I can be reached =
at
phone number 49 63 76. Best, Ylva (who is going to go break in the new
airport terminal...)
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC99EE.3CA8E8A0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.Jeng!
Thanks for the Forward.Its about time that black America and Black =
Africa realized that their two dignities and fates are inextricably =
linked together.But will the prophetic words below be translated into =
practical and achievable objectives for the whole of black humanity?! To =
me,that is the question!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: mmjeng@image.dk[SMTP:mmjeng@image.dk]
Sent: 20/=D1=C8=ED=DA =C7=E1=C7=E6=E1/1418 07:29 =D5
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Fwd: Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa
Jesse Jackson Says U.S. Blacks Can Help Africa
July 25, 1997=20
HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - African Americans are as capable as their
white counterparts to assist Africa develop, civil rights activist and
cleric, Rev. Jesse Jackson said on Friday.=20
In a hard-hitting speech at the Fourth African African American Summit
that ends Friday, Jackson said there was so much talent among the
African Americans waiting to be tapped by African people.=20
We can broker trade, establish telecommunications systems, transport,
housing. There is no building we cannot design, there is no river we
cannot dam for irrigation or turn into energy. We can run banks,
universities..., he said.=20
Now that Africa was politically free from colonialism, he said, it was
time to become reciprocal trading partners.=20
Don't just assign us to talk to white people, talk to us, he said.=20
Jackson said the relationship between Africans and African Americans
should develop beyond ethnicity to trade and investment with character
and human values.=20
Man cannot live on bread alone...we need values. Our kinship is not in
ethnicity but we need to wipe out malnutrition, illiteracy, provide
decent housing and stop drug abuse, said Jackson.=20
In order to strengthen relations, Jackson said there was need to
cement bonds between Africans and African Americans through acquiring
observer status in the Organisation of African Unity and the need for
the U.S. and African governments to legitimise dual citizenship.=20
These relationships can be done according to the law. We must overcome
slavery and colonialism which cast doubts about each other. We must
assess each other's capabilities, he added.
Nigeria says role in West Africa step to democracy
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
LAGOS, July 26 (Reuter) - Nigeria's military ruler, General Sani
Abacha, said his government's involvement in restoring democracy in
other West African nations should convince the world it would do the
same at home in 14 months as promised.
"There are some cynics who would wonder why a military regime in
Nigeria should denounce a military putsch in Sierra Leone," Abacha told
an army graduation ceremony in the capital Abuja on Friday.
"Let me remind such cynics that this military regime came to power
at a critical moment of Nigeria's history to avert disintegration."
Abacha, who seized power during chaos unleashed when his army
predecessor annulled a presidential election, has promised to hand over
to an elected government in October next year. His opponents say this is
only a ruse to perpetuate himself in power.
"I want to convince the international community that this
government is committed to the political transition programme much more
than we are to the regional peace- keeping process," he said.
"If they see seriousness in our peacekeeping efforts we are even
more resolute about the transition programme," he said in an address
read by his deputy Lieutenant-General Oladipo Diya. The Nigerian
military wanted to install "enduring democracy," he said.
Nigeria leads the Economic Community of West African States
(ECOWAS), which brokered an accord last year to end seven years of civil
war in Liberia and capped it with a presidential election there last
weekend.
Nigerian-dominated regional troops are massed in Sierra Leone
trying to reverse a coup on May 25 which toppled the elected president
after only about one year in power.
"We have only some 14 months from today to prove our cynics wrong,
when the country returns to civil rule by October 1, 1998," the Nigerian
ruler added. REUTER
Profiteering from war
Johannesburg (Mail and Guardian, July 25, 1997) - Thanks to Charles
Taylor and Nigeria's 'peacemakers', the election could herald a
gangster state in Liberia, argues Stephen Ellis
LIBERIA has had its first presidential election since the massively
rigged 1985 poll, which many Liberians see as a main cause of the war
which lasted from 1989 to earlier this year.
The fighting may now be over. But peace and an election alone do not
make for democracy. The elections will be greeted with mixed feelings
by many in the international community because of doubts about the
winner - Charles Taylor.
The country's new president is a civilian warlord turned politician
rather than a military man like so many West African heads of state.
Taylor, who led the rising which began Liberia's war in 1989, has made
a fortune by selling diamonds, gold, rubber, hardwood, dagga and other
products from the regions he has controlled over the last eight years.
He has used this to buy weapons and to run a military and political
organisation which has now catapulted him to electoral victory and into
the club of West African presidents. Many will be disturbed by the
precedent of a civilian fighting his way to power - like Laurent Kabila
in Congo - and by Taylor's massive ambition and well- attested
ruthlessness.
The key external actor is the Nigerian government, which organised a
West African military peacekeeping force known as Ecomog.
This force, in which Nigerian soldiers were joined by contingents
from other members of the Economic Community of West African States,
entered Liberia in 1990 with the prime aim of stopping Taylor coming to
power. But seven years and tens of thousands of deaths later, this is
exactly what has now happened.
Nevertheless, a lot has changed since the days when Taylor used to
refer to General Sani Abacha, president of Nigeria, as "a black Hitler"
and took hundreds of Nigerians hostage. In the last three years Taylor
has developed a far better understanding with the Nigerian government.
But there are still many in Abuja who mistrust him and wonder
whether Taylor will not use his position to work against Nigerian
interests in partnership with his supporters in Libya and in those
French- speaking countries which have supported him throughout his
campaign. They wonder also whether Taylor will respect the business
interests which some Nigerians have developed in Liberia.
Once Ecomog had installed itself in Liberia's capital city in 1990,
its Nigerian commanders discovered that they could defend Monrovia
against Taylor while making a fortune from war profiteering.
Politicians and businessmen in Lagos acquired contracts to supply
Ecomog with fuel, equipment and all the paraphernalia of war. They
encouraged the emergence of new, anti-Taylor factions in Liberia,
selling them guns and ammunition in return for payment in whatever the
warlords could loot from the country. The country's limited
infrastructure was torn down and sold for scrap abroad. 2
The people of Monrovia said that Ecomog stood for "every car or
moving object gone". Everything now has to be rebuilt. The Nigerian
government will be hoping to keep its economic foothold in Liberia and
to get a share of the contracts which the country's reconstruction is
expected to provide.
At the beginning of the war the Nigerian and some other West African
governments had good reason to be afraid of a Taylor presidency since
his fighters included various adventurers and revolutionaries trained
in Libya. One of them, Foday Sankoh, actually went on to become a
warlord on his own account in Sierra Leone, and the Nigerian government
has always been afraid that Taylor might distribute arms to the
Nigerian opposition too, thus further spreading Liberia's war.
On at least one occasion, in 1994, the Nigerian government and the
Nigerian forces actually intervened to stop a peace treaty that was in
sight because it was against their interests.
Some national contingents in Ecomog have acquitted themselves well.
Most notable are the Ghanaians, who make up the second- largest group
in Ecomog and who have earned a reputation for relative honesty and
remain popular with Liberians.
But overall, Ecomog remains a poor precedent for an African
peacekeeping force of the future, and Liberia, once at peace, could
nevertheless turn into the type of gangster- state which will cause
further instability in a troubled region.
-- Stephen Ellis is a political analyst at the University of Leiden,
the Netherlands
Copyright 1997 Mail and Guardian.
From: Babatunde Harrison <baba@igc.apc.org>
/* Written 5:14 PM Jul 17, 1997 by web:ifex in igc:ifex.actions */
/* ---------- "NIGERIA: Govt. to enforce decree" ---------- */
IFEX- News from the international freedom of expression community
_________________________________________________________________
ALERT - NIGERIA
17 July 1997
Minister accuses press of promoting Western interests; government
set to enforce newspaper decree
SOURCE: Independent Journalism Centre (IJC), Lagos
(IJC/IFEX) - The Minister of Information, Dr. Walter Ofonagoro,
has accused the Nigerian press of collaborating with European and
Western interests to run down the country. In his address at the
opening of the third Media/Government Relations Forum of the
Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos on 14 July 1997,
Ofonagoro said that by amplifying the views of Western countries
and media on issues pertaining to Nigeria the Nigerian press was
joining foreigners in insulting their own country. He said he
expected the media as gatekeepers to live up to expectations and
avoid "inflammatory stories and write-ups with the tendency of
pulling down the country" and "highlight those aspects of our
national life which have the capacity to build a better country
for all of us."
The Minister drew some examples from items published in "The
Guardian" and "ThisDay" newspapers and asked, "Must Nigerian
journalists uncritically follow foreign envoys in insulting high
government officials of this country?.... Some of the publications
revealed the abysmal ignorance of the brazen propaganda of the
Western world as truth," he said. "Since when", he wondered, "did
Britain and the United States became custodians of democracy and
human rights, and who appointed them to that high office? Britain
was the greatest slave trading nation in the world, America the
major beneficiary of the inhuman trade, and Nigeria the greatest
victim of that trade." He said the freedom enjoyed by the press in
Nigeria was unparalleled anywhere in Africa, and perhaps
throughout the world. "The present administration does not intend
to curtail this level of freedom. It, however, expects it to be
enjoyed with commensurate level of responsibility," he said.
In other news, the Federal Military Government will soon begin to
enforce an amended version of the controversial Newspapers
Registration Decree 43 of 1992. In his opening speech to the
forum, Ofonagoro said his ministry had made its amendments "and
when the decree comes out, we shall enforce it."
He revealed to the shocked audience that he had, in fact,
intervened in September of last year to stop an attempt by
security officials to close down the "Daily Times" and "The
Guardian" for flouting the registration law. The closure of these
two big newspaper houses, he said, would have served as a warning
to others. "The armed forces were mobilised to move, but I had to
intervene. That was why the "Daily Times" and "The Guardian" were
not closed. I took a look at the implication for the image of
Nigeria and restrained them."
To Ofonagoro, newspaper proprietors' condemnation of the law,
which stipulates a N250,000 (US$ 2,500) registration fee and a
N100,000 (US$ 1,000) non-refundable fee to be paid by every
publication, is "hypocritical." The minister told the gathering
that there had been no dispute between the ministry and the media
since he took over and that at the last meeting he had with
Newspaper Proprietors' Association of Nigeria (NPAN) executives in
September 1995 over the registration decree, "they promised to
submit amendments. Till today, they have neither met nor brought
any amendment, which means they never intended to comply with the
decree. They deliberately flout the rule. They gave a commitment
to government and reneged on it, which is the height of
hypocrisy."
In a swift response, the President of the NPAN, Alhaji Ismaila Isa
Funtua, said his association had not reneged on any promise
"because we did not promise anybody that we are bringing any
amendment." Isa accepted that it was time that the minister asked
the NPAN to bring the amendment, "but we have told him time
without number our position -- that law is a bad one, and because
it is bad, we reject it. If we send any amendment, that means we
accept it."
For further information, contact Akin Akingbulu, Tejumola House
(1st Floor) 24, Omole Layout, New Isheri Road, P.O. Box 7808,
Ojudu, Ikeja - Lagos, Nigeria, tel/fax: +234 1 4924998/4924314, e-
mail: ijc@linkserve.com.ng
The information contained in this alert is the sole responsibility
of IJC. In citing this material for broadcast or publication,
please credit IJC.
_________________________________________________________________
DISTRIBUTED BY THE INTERNATIONAL FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION EXCHANGE
(IFEX) CLEARING HOUSE
490 Adelaide St.W., suite 205, Toronto (ON) M5V 2T1 CANADA
tel: +1 416 703 1638, fax: +1 416 703 7034
e-mail: ifex@web.net, Internet site: http://www.ifex.org/
_________________________________________________________________
Momodou,
As nations grow and expand it becomes necessary to move away from the
production of simple, low-cost, labour-intensive products to more
sophisticated capital-intensive, technology-driven goods. However,
most of these emerging economies cannot produce the needed huge
machinery and heavy technology instruments that are used as inputs.
At the same time, the gap between imports and exports tends to
increase. Imports could initially exceed exports because of the
increased use of foreign machinery. On the other hand, exports may
lead imports. This may be made possible by the importation of inputs
that are eventually turned into export goods. In either case, the
need for more foreign inputs necessitates having more foreign exchange.
In order to meet this increasing demand for foreign exchange, it may be
prudent for the the economy to borrow from abroad to meet this
demand. Alternatively, domestic saving is what is transformed into
investment. At a time when the propensity to consume is still high,
domestic savings may fall short of the desired investment needed to
keep the economy on course. In this case, borrowing from abroad to
augment domestic saving becomes economical.
This whole argument is a simplification of a model developed by one
Economist named Bauer, and the model is called the 'two-gap model' in
reference to a 'savings gap' and a 'foreign exchange gap'--I am afraid
I do not have much time to simplify this model now.
Having said all this, and bearing in mind that I am no expert in
Economics, I cannot say whether the Gambian economy is indeed growing
in real terms (because I do not have the data) to the point that we
have accumulated this much debt in the name of INVESTMENT.
Thanks for reading.
Lamin.
very interesting accoutantability
momodou j
I am forwarding an eid card I received this year by email.
I will be on vacation and in the new England area for about one week.
for your information
THE GAMBIA MUSLIM ASSN IS HAVING A" GAMMOh" TODAY (july 25 1997) AT THE
MUSLIM COMMUNITY CENTER in Silver Spring Maryland ,TO CELEBRATE MAULID
NABI-birthday of the prophet Muhamed (peace and blessings of Allah be
upon him and all the other prophets- Moses , Ibraham, Jesus Christ etc
Habib Diab-Ghanim
---------- Forwarded message ----------
------------------------------------------------------------------
First, let me express sorrow and offer my condolences to the friends and
family of the deceased. Perhaps we need to remind our consul in denmark what
his obligations are especially to Gambian nationals whose existence in that
country is one of the main reasons he represnts Gambia. It is very
disheartening for a consul general to act like that, understandably, it was a
holiday week but your fellow national just died under mysterious
circumstances; it is encombent upon him to find out what really happened.
Now, I understand that for those of you who are muslims when somebody
dies,he/she must be burried whithin a certain period of time, Is there
anywhere in the koran where one can use to implore our elders back home about
the importance of a post-mortem operation. If Jonbong encountered foul play.
it should be exposed. This can form a precedence that others can use to
enquire into things of this nature. I don't know the law in denmark but
somebody owes us an explaination and those of you in Denmark should put
pressure on our consul to get some answers and if there's anyone out there
who is an expert in the koran please intercede with an advice to what I
alluded to. It's a pitty we will never find out the cause of death but for
the future we need to take steps to protect our nationals from unnessisary +
untimely death like this.
Peace
Daddy Sang
