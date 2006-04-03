Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Mr Sissoho's Case

by

2)

by ABDOU <

3) New "demo" issues of The Observer

by Francis Njie <

4) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

by "Alpha Robinson" <

5) RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

6) RE:(PART4) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

7) New member

by

8) Re: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

by "Alpha Robinson" <

9) Need email of The Observer

by David Gilden <

10) New member

by

11) Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living Under

by

12) Fwd: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real Peace

by

13) Fwd: Beijing Followup #89

by

14) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil Pipeline

by

15) Fwd: Report from GK '97 Alternative: "Lo

by

16)

by Liz Stewart <

17) criminal law and punishment

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

18) New member

by

19) SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

20) Re: New member

by Liz Stewart <

21) Re: Gambia's new electoral commission

by

22) Re: Gambia's new electoral commission

by Andrea Klumpp <

23) New member

by "A. Loum" <

24) Re: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

25) FORWARDED MESSAGE

by ABDOU <

26) FORWARDED MESSAGE

by ABDOU <

27) New member

by

28) UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Group Urges Payments With No Strings

by

29) Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh

by

30) Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

31) International Organisation for Migration

by

32) Re: International Organisation for Migration

by madiba saidy <

33) First Ladies Club !!!

by madiba saidy <

34) Gambian Group to perform in Seattle

by

35) Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Gambia

by

36) New Members

by

37) Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.

by "A BITTAYE" <

38) IOM

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

39) RE: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

40) RE: First Ladies Club !!!

by Ceesay Soffie <

41) Re: IOM

by

42) HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGAL

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

43) Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.

by

44) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German Agency Taking To Third World Know-how

by

45) Fwd: WEST AFRICA: Nigerians Learn How to Talk to their Neighbours

by

46) Re: IOM

by

47) RE: Introduction of new member Habib Dia

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

48) RE: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGAL

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

49) Re: IOM

by madiba saidy <

50) AE-CHAIRS> Research positions (fwd)

by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

51) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by

52) Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh

by

53) Jobs at the HIID (fwd)

by madiba saidy <

54) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

55) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by madiba saidy <

56) Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.

by madiba saidy <

57) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by Liz STewart <

58) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

59) News about the motherland...CMAG concluding statement.

by madiba saidy <

60) Re: IOM

by

61) Re: IOM

by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

62) Re: IOM

by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

63) Ayi Kwei Armah

by Gabriel Ndow <

64) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

by Gabriel Ndow <

65) RE: Ayi Kwei Armah

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

66) Re: IOM

by

67) Re: IOM

by

68) Re: IOM -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

69) Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by Laura Munzel <

70) Re: New Members

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <



Date: Sun, 6 Jul 1997 18:19:06 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Mr Sissoho's Case

Message-ID: <



I am appalled at what I see as ineptitude on the part of the defense in this

case. Somebody ought to bring them on malpractice charges. (a) It is

counsel's responsibility to research thoroughly the provisions of Diplomatic

Immunity as set forth by the state depart.,(b) Whether Gambia government

register him as special advisor on a special mission for the Gambia. This

according to what is presented was noy done otherwise the judge would find

for Sissoho. If Mr Sissoho wants to be philantrophic fine, but don't be a

fool on top of it. I can see giving money to a high school marching band, but

I cannot see spending $180,000.00 plus legal fees on those lawyers or

$10,000.00 on a masseuse that did not do anything to earn it.This is utterly

ridiculous and these lawyers should be made to pay. They could have

plea-bargain the case using his philantrophic adventures to his advantage and

telling the judge that his behaviour reflect the way business is done in West

Africa. The judge is more inclined to believe this than the "lane brain idea

of an affirmitive defense. Those of you in the Miami area familiar with this

case should help get another counsel for him an provide us with transcripts

of the case or the case number so we can retrieve it on court t.v's web site.

If Mr. Sissoho's religious beliefs don't allow him to enjoy the amenities of

weatern life , for god's sack stay the hell away from it. Again anybody

familiar with this case, please supply us with more details.





Thanks



Daddy Sang



Date: Sun, 6 Jul 1997 20:00:55 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

Daddy Sang wrote : "I am appalled at what I see as ineptitude on the part

of the defense in this case."

Perhaps the reason Mr. Sissoho lost the case is that he had no

case. After all, he has admitted to attempting to bribe a U.S. official.

Even if he had diplomatic immunity, which circumstantial factors such as

Mr. Sissoho's illteracy would most likely preclude, the intent of

immunity is not to facilitate the commission of petty crimes.

It says a lot about The Gambian government that it is spending its

few and scarce resources in the defense of an admitted lawbreaker. This

unusual energy from the moribound and corrupt Gambian bureaucracy coupled

with the fact that Mr. Sissoho continues to be housed by poor Gambian

taxpayers makes me wonder if this is the first time that he has attempted

to bribe public officials. After all, there are many individuals in The

Gambia who are wealthier than Sissoho and who have invested a lot more

money in the economy but who continue to live in their own houses and are

not guarded by Gambian soldiers as is the mysterious Sissoho.

The growing American unwillingness to accept the abuses of

diplomatic priviledges is welcome and will hopefully refocus the energies

of Gambian diplomats towards carrying out their duties as envoys of

Gambian taxpayers.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.





*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





Date: Sun, 06 Jul 1997 22:01:49 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: New "demo" issues of The Observer

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-L:



Please find more demo issues from June, courtesy of Abdou Touray and

Momodou Camara, at...



http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer



Regards,

Francis









Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 09:31:22 + 0200 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From: Jose Forlani <

To: "'Aline Clerc'" <

"'Anne Boulland'"

<

"'Blaise Fleury'"

<

"'Bruno Merz'"

<

"'Didier Robert'" <

"'Francois Georgy'" <

To: "'Jonathan Trail'" <

"'Jordi Montserrat'"

<

"'Marc Riedo'" <

"'Martine Forlani'" <

"'Olivier Girard'" <

"'Philippe Girard'" <

To: "'Philippe Noirjean'" <

"'Piroska Simonkay'"

<pircsi@indigo2.vsz.bme.hu>

Subject: WG: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 08:56:14 +0200







----------

Von: Petra Kastner-Klein[SMTP:

Gesendet: Thursday, July 03, 1997 11:13 AM

An: Merz; Rau Matthias; Baerlund Ilona; Lehmann; Zehe Erwin#10.5.1995 S(rz09); Disse Markus; Fedorovitsch Evgeni; Bardossy Andreas; Casper Markus; Muster; Badde Oliver; Klein Petra; Schmitt-Heideri

Betreff: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)



>Return-Path: <

>From: <

>Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

>To:

>Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 09:24:33 +0800 (HKT)

>Cc:

>

>

>Forwarded message:

>>From

>From:

>Message-Id: <

>Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

>To:

>Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 16:13:26 +0200 (MET DST)

>X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4ME+ PL15 (25)]

>MIME-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

>Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

>

>----- Forwarded message from Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen -----

>

>>From

>Return-Path: <

>Received: from fire.dkrz.de by regen.dkrz.de (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)

> id QAA09041; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 16:01:16 +0200

>Received: from s8.pik-potsdam.de (s8.pik-potsdam.de [193.174.19.132])

> by fire.dkrz.de (8.8.5/8.8.4) with SMTP

> id PAA16404 for <

>Received: from ws41.pik-potsdam.de by s8.pik-potsdam.de (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA27402; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:13 +0100

>Received: by ws41.pik-potsdam.de (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)

> id AA22366; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:12 +0100

>From: "Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen" <

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:12 +0000

>X-Mailer: Z-Mail (3.2.1 10apr95)

>To:

>Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

>Content-Length: 3305

>

>

>--- Forwarded mail from

>

>Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:50:25 +0100

>To: pikall

>From:

>Subject: WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

>

>>From: Koppisch <

>>Subject: WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

>>To:

>>Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 20:18:30 METDST

>>Cc:

>>X-UIDL: be52144d0c9370a99ae4dd2831d73b08

>>

>>

>>

>>

>>----------

>>Betreff: fwd: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

>>

>>I'd like to bring the following to your attention:

>>

>>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

>>

>>Date sent: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 20:44:50 -0700

>>From: Frank Hirtz <

>>Subject: vote!

>>

>>A few Neo-Nazi groups are trying to create (again) a usenet

>>group where they want to keep in contact with each other

>>regarding their activities. I believe it is not necessary

>>to dwell further on these activities.

>>

>>The group is rec.music.white-power.

>>

>>To create such a group, they have to win a referendum that is

>>always organised when a new usenet group is created. All persons

>>with an email address, and only those, can vote in this

>>referendum.

>>

>>It is IMPORTANT to vote only once, otherwise the vote is

>>cancelled.

>>

>>To prevent the creation of this group, you have to:

>> 1. Send this message to people you know

>> 2. Send an email to the following address:

>>

>> with as contents (not 'subject') ONLY the following line:

>> I vote NO on rec.music.white-power

>>

>> Since the vote is automatic, it is important to send the exact

>> line as it is given above, without adding anything, not even

>> a name.

>> And please send it only once or it becomes invalid ! Also, please

>> FORWARD THIS LETTER TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW WITH AN E-MAIL

>> ADDRESS

>>___________________________________________________________________

>>Frank Hirtz Department of Human and Community Development

>> University of California, Davis

>> Davis, CA 95616

>> Tel: (916) 752 8928; Fax: (916) 752 5660

>>___________________________________________________________________

>>

>>Barbara Praetorius

>>Deutsches Institut f=FCr Wirtschaftsforschung - German Institute for =

>>Economic=20

>>Research

>>DIW, K=F6nigin-Luise-Str. 5, D-14195 Berlin

>>Phone ++49 (30) 89 789 676 Fax ++49 (30) 89 789 200 =

>>

>>

>>Tjark Goerges

>>Dept. of Plant Nutrition and Soil Science

>>Kiel University

>>24118 Kiel, Germany

>>Olshausenstr. 40

>>Phone +49-431-880-3194

>>Private +49-4340-9794

>>Fax +49-431-880-1625

>>email:

>>

>>

>>

>>

>>

>>

>>

>-----------------------------------------------

>Markus Erhard

>Potsdam-Institute for Climate Impact Research

>P.O.Box 60 12 03

>D-14412 Potsdam

>phone: +49 331/288-2539

>FAX: -2600

>email:

>-----------------------------------------------

>

>

>

>---End of forwarded mail from

>

>--

>Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen Tel.: +49 (0) 331 288 2522

>Potsdam-Institut fuer Klimafolgenforschung Fax : +49

(0) 331 288 2600

>Postfach 601203

>D- 14412 Potsdam

>Germany e-mail:

>

>----- End of forwarded message from Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen -----

>

>--

> \\\\\> (-0^0-)

>--------------------------oOO--(_)--OOo-----------------------------

>

> Luis Kornblueh Tel. : +49-40-41173289

> Max-Planck-Institute of Meteorology Fax. : +49-40-41173366

> Bundesstr. 55

> D-20146 Hamburg Email:

> Federal Republic of Germany

>

> Key fingerprint = B3 69 B2 FC 81 65 F4 E7 44 45 EA 1A 82 BF D3 A6

>

>

>--

>

> __o

> _`\<;_

> ___(_)/_(_)______________________________________________________________

>

> Ulrike Niemeier email:

> Research Centre tel: +852 2358 6910

> University of Science fax: +852 2358 1334

> & Technology

> Clear Water Bay

> Hong Kong

> _________________________________________________________________________

>

>

>

>

>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

>> Dipl.-Phys. Petra Kastner-Klein <<

>> Inst. f. Hydrologie und Wasserwirtschaft <<

>> Universitaet Karlsruhe <<

>> Kaiserstr. 12 <<

>> 76128 Karlsruhe <<

>> Tel. 0721/608-4107 <<

>> Fax 0721/661329 <<

>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<



>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Jose Forlani Tel: 0049 / (0)721 / 608 42 22

FAX: 0049 / (0)721 / 66 13 29

Email:

Jose.Forlani@bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Institut fuer Hydrologie und Wasserwirtschaft

Universitaet Karlsruhe (T.H.)

Kaiserstrasse 12

D-76128 KARLSRUHE

Germany

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Privat: Markgrafenstrasse 32

D-76133 KARLSRUHE 0049 / (0)721 / 38 07 13

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<











Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:48:08 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE

Message-ID: <



****** THE GENESIS OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE*******







Even if Dr.Leakey is wrong in positing that black humanity is the Adam and

Eve of Non-Black humanity, he is definitetly right in saying that the whole

of black humanity is genetically related.

And if that is accepted,it must also be accepted that the various languages

that black people speak are also genetically related.That, plus its

relationship with ethnic feeling is what we want to look at in this and the

coming installments.



At present, black africa has about 1800 languages, and that constitutes

about 30% of the total number of languages on the entire planet.That sounds

very depressing of course!And maybe that is why one writer once commented

to the effect that: "Africa is so linguistically confused that it cannot

communicate with itself,never mind communicat with the rest of the world."

But before we can plunge into our continent's language puzzle, we need to

inform ourselves of a couple of facts about the nature of language.Language

is basically nothing more than an instrument to talk about the world around

us; and that world could be the physical one that we see around us or our

own inner experiences and thoughts or those of the group we belong to.That

being the case, if there is an upheaval or a lot of quick changes has taken

place in either the physical or experiential world of the people,their

language quickly changes to reflect the new reality.It would follow from

that that the languages of societies that are relatively stable tend to

change less than the languages of the societies that experience change more

often.Now, let us assume that a group of one thousand mandikos left upper

Egypt after the invasion of the Hykos 1800 years before the birth of Christ

and headed east towards Sudan; then headed south towards Ethiopia .And let

us assume that after three hundred years of stay in Ethiopia some of the

descendants of those Mandinka speaking people decided that they didn't like

to stay in Ethiopia any longer so they also packed their bags and headed

west and eventually reached the Atlantic Ocean (West Africa) around the

time that Jesus Christ was born.And let us assume further that after 400

years of settling down in West Africa, a Caravan Trading Mission came from

Egypt to buy some west African gold and salt from the West African

Mandikos; and let us say that it turned out that the head of the mission

was incidentally none other than a descendant of the upper Egypt Mandinkas

who had decided not to migrate from Egypt in the first place.Now,the fact

that the head of the mission is also a mandinka is communicationally

irrelevant because neither party would be able to talk to each other

without the service of a translator.If this same person (head of the

mission), after finishing his business in West Africa, went to Ethiopia and

met the descendants of those Mandinkas that had settled there,he would

again have to get himself a very able translator or else he would never be

able to communicate with his cousins.Now, in Linguistics,the Mandinka

language that the upper Egyptian speaks is the Mother Language for both the

West African and Ethiopian Mandinka ,and these last two are the the

Daughter Languages to the upper Egyptian one.Now,if a group of languages

related in the manner that we have just described,they are said to be

genetically related but because members of these three Mandinka languages

cannot directly talk to each other without the service of a translator,they

(the three languages) are said to be mutually UNINTELLIGIBLE.So, now we

know that even if a group of languages have a commonality of origin, but

cease to communicate to each other consistently for a prolonged period of

time,there would come a day when they would not be intelligible to each

other.This is the kind of thing that has more or less happened to our

languages in Africa.And we will soon try to demonstrate that by giving real

examples,but for the mean time we want to talk about the the tribal aspect.



We cannot understand black africa's obsession with tribe without first

going back again to where it all started,namely, egypt,because the sins of

the fathers has throughout history had a cruel way of visiting the sons

(and dauthers).So,Egyypt was devided at one time into thirty provinces and

each province in turn was devided into a number of districts and it goes

without saying that the people living in any given district (neighbourhood)

are more or less related to each other by blood.And for administrative

reasons,each district was assigned a flag on which an animal or a bird is

drawn(pictogram) on it,a very practical way of identifying who comes from

where.This procedure was necessary because every district was assigned by

the state to perform a specific service or profession as its contribution

to the national development.Now let us say that a given district is given a

flag on which a goat is drawn and that the profession of the people is

carpentry; they would as time went on be known as the Goat Clan or the

Carpenters,since they alone would have the goat as their symbol.This

division and specialisation of labour evntually led to the heridetary

transmission of trades(and also the begining of TOTEMIC names for black

people eg.Jatta,Manneh,Njie),thus carpenter fathers teaching their sons all

the secrets of carpentry and the sons in turn teach their sons etc.And no

one would have anything to do with any other profession different from th

the one ones own clan was specialised in.It became a taboo of almost a

religious proportion either not to perform the trade your people are famous

for or to venture into new ones.People who did that were dismembered and

cut off from the group.That was tantamount to a death sentence in the

ancient world,because one belonged to the Clan and not to onesself or to

ones parents.Because it was the clan thatt gave the individual its

identity,livelihood,culture and security. And anyone attempting to abuse

those previliges would be doing it at the pain of death.It was very rare

for anyone in Egypt of those days to even contemplate such a thing!



We need to say one more thing here before concluding this installment.One

of the secrets of ancient egypts strenght in almost all her four thousand

years of history was its linguistic homogenity.A villager from any part of

egypt on a visit to Thebes or Memphis (the capitals) would talk in his

dialect to the urbanites and be perfectly understood by them.So we can now

conclude by saying that the fierce Clanishness that had been learnt and

internalized in the profession oriented districts of Ancient Egypyt well

before the Great Migrations somehow interplayed and interacted with the new

languages acquired after the Treks to produce a black person that is almost

incapable of thoughts and actions that trancend the immediate concerns of

the Ethnic group he belongs.The Grip of History, as it turns out ,can be so

cruel and overpowering sometimes!



In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we will talk about the black languages and how

most of them are genetically related.And until then????.





Regards Basssss!



























Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:51:37 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE:(PART4) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE

Message-ID: <







----------

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP:

Sent: 02/NEiU CaCea/1418 11:48 O

To: '

Subject: RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE



****** THE GENESIS OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE*******







Even if Dr.Leakey is wrong in positing that black humanity is the Adam and

Eve of Non-Black humanity, he is definitetly right in saying that the whole

of black humanity is genetically related.

And if that is accepted,it must also be accepted that the various languages

that black people speak are also genetically related.That, plus its

relationship with ethnic feeling is what we want to look at in this and the

coming installments.



At present, black africa has about 1800 languages, and that constitutes

about 30% of the total number of languages on the entire planet.That sounds

very depressing of course!And maybe that is why one writer once commented

to the effect that: "Africa is so linguistically confused that it cannot

communicate with itself,never mind communicat with the rest of the world."

But before we can plunge into our continent's language puzzle, we need to

inform ourselves of a couple of facts about the nature of language.Language

is basically nothing more than an instrument to talk about the world around

us; and that world could be the physical one that we see around us or our

own inner experiences and thoughts or those of the group we belong to.That

being the case, if there is an upheaval or a lot of quick changes has taken

place in either the physical or experiential world of the people,their

language quickly changes to reflect the new reality.It would follow from

that that the languages of societies that are relatively stable tend to

change less than the languages of the societies that experience change more

often.Now, let us assume that a group of one thousand mandikos left upper

Egypt after the invasion of the Hykos 1800 years before the birth of Christ

and headed east towards Sudan; then headed south towards Ethiopia .And let

us assume that after three hundred years of stay in Ethiopia some of the

descendants of those Mandinka speaking people decided that they didn't like

to stay in Ethiopia any longer so they also packed their bags and headed

west and eventually reached the Atlantic Ocean (West Africa) around the

time that Jesus Christ was born.And let us assume further that after 400

years of settling down in West Africa, a Caravan Trading Mission came from

Egypt to buy some west African gold and salt from the West African

Mandikos; and let us say that it turned out that the head of the mission

was incidentally none other than a descendant of the upper Egypt Mandinkas

who had decided not to migrate from Egypt in the first place.Now,the fact

that the head of the mission is also a mandinka is communicationally

irrelevant because neither party would be able to talk to each other

without the service of a translator.If this same person (head of the

mission), after finishing his business in West Africa, went to Ethiopia and

met the descendants of those Mandinkas that had settled there,he would

again have to get himself a very able translator or else he would never be

able to communicate with his cousins.Now, in Linguistics,the Mandinka

language that the upper Egyptian speaks is the Mother Language for both the

West African and Ethiopian Mandinka ,and these last two are the the

Daughter Languages to the upper Egyptian one.Now,if a group of languages

related in the manner that we have just described,they are said to be

genetically related but because members of these three Mandinka languages

cannot directly talk to each other without the service of a translator,they

(the three languages) are said to be mutually UNINTELLIGIBLE.So, now we

know that even if a group of languages have a commonality of origin, but

cease to communicate to each other consistently for a prolonged period of

time,there would come a day when they would not be intelligible to each

other.This is the kind of thing that has more or less happened to our

languages in Africa.And we will soon try to demonstrate that by giving real

examples,but for the mean time we want to talk about the the tribal aspect.



We cannot understand black africa's obsession with tribe without first

going back again to where it all started,namely, egypt,because the sins of

the fathers has throughout history had a cruel way of visiting the sons

(and dauthers).So,Egyypt was devided at one time into thirty provinces and

each province in turn was devided into a number of districts and it goes

without saying that the people living in any given district (neighbourhood)

are more or less related to each other by blood.And for administrative

reasons,each district was assigned a flag on which an animal or a bird is

drawn(pictogram) on it,a very practical way of identifying who comes from

where.This procedure was necessary because every district was assigned by

the state to perform a specific service or profession as its contribution

to the national development.Now let us say that a given district is given a

flag on which a goat is drawn and that the profession of the people is

carpentry; they would as time went on be known as the Goat Clan or the

Carpenters,since they alone would have the goat as their symbol.This

division and specialisation of labour evntually led to the heridetary

transmission of trades(and also the begining of TOTEMIC names for black

people eg.Jatta,Manneh,Njie),thus carpenter fathers teaching their sons all

the secrets of carpentry and the sons in turn teach their sons etc.And no

one would have anything to do with any other profession different from th

the one ones own clan was specialised in.It became a taboo of almost a

religious proportion either not to perform the trade your people are famous

for or to venture into new ones.People who did that were dismembered and

cut off from the group.That was tantamount to a death sentence in the

ancient world,because one belonged to the Clan and not to onesself or to

ones parents.Because it was the clan thatt gave the individual its

identity,livelihood,culture and security. And anyone attempting to abuse

those previliges would be doing it at the pain of death.It was very rare

for anyone in Egypt of those days to even contemplate such a thing!



We need to say one more thing here before concluding this installment.One

of the secrets of ancient egypts strenght in almost all her four thousand

years of history was its linguistic homogenity.A villager from any part of

egypt on a visit to Thebes or Memphis (the capitals) would talk in his

dialect to the urbanites and be perfectly understood by them.So we can now

conclude by saying that the fierce Clanishness that had been learnt and

internalized in the profession oriented districts of Ancient Egypyt well

before the Great Migrations somehow interplayed and interacted with the new

languages acquired after the Treks to produce a black person that is almost

incapable of thoughts and actions that trancend the immediate concerns of

the Ethnic group he belongs.The Grip of History, as it turns out ,can be so

cruel and overpowering sometimes!



In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we will talk about the black languages and how

most of them are genetically related.And until then????.





Regards Basssss!





























Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:25:00 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970707102651.AAA54636@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Susan Hayes has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 16:44:36 + 0200 MET

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To:

Subject: Re: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 09:31:22 + 0200 MET

Reply-to:

From: "Alpha Robinson" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)



Sorry about the 'unreadable' nature of the previous mail. It was sent

in a hurry. For those interested, here is the essential part of the

forwarded message.

Thanks.

Alpha



>>A few Neo-Nazi groups are trying to create (again) a usenet

>>group where they want to keep in contact with each other

>>regarding their activities. I believe it is not necessary

>>to dwell further on these activities.

>>

>>The group is rec.music.white-power.

>>

>>To create such a group, they have to win a referendum that is

>>always organised when a new usenet group is created. All persons

>>with an email address, and only those, can vote in this

>>referendum.

>>

>>It is IMPORTANT to vote only once, otherwise the vote is

>>cancelled.

>>

>>To prevent the creation of this group, you have to:

>> 1. Send this message to people you know

>> 2. Send an email to the following address:

>>

>> with as contents (not 'subject') ONLY the following line:

>> I vote NO on rec.music.white-power

>>

>> Since the vote is automatic, it is important to send the exact

>> line as it is given above, without adding anything, not even

>> a name.

>> And please send it only once or it becomes invalid ! Also, please

>> FORWARD THIS LETTER TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW WITH AN E-MAIL

>> ADDRESS

>>___________________________________________________________________

>>Frank Hirtz Department of Human and Community Development

>> University of California, Davis

>> Davis, CA 95616

>> Tel: (916) 752 8928; Fax: (916) 752 5660

>>___________________________________________________________________



Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:06:36 -0400 (EDT)

From: David Gilden <

To:

Subject: Need email of The Observer

Message-ID: <l03102800afe67db41f23@[204.215.135.128]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Does anyone have an email address for the The Observer?

Thanks

Dave



*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 22:58:45 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970707220041.AAA38758@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Liz Stewart has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:13:47 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living Under

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 03-Jul-97 ***



Title: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living Under Siege



By Lansana Fofana



KOIDU, Sierra Leone, Jul 3 (IPS) - The eastern district of Kono

took a battering during Sierra Leone's civil war as rebels and

government forces battled for control of its gold and diamond

fields.



Now it's under pressure again as a result of a month-long

interruption of road transport by a militia opposed to Sierra

Leone's military junta.



''Foodstuff, petrol, kerosene and other essential items have

stopped coming in and we now survive on reserves. Pretty soon

these may run out,'' Sahr Komba, a civil servant resident in

Koidu, Kono's main town, tells IPS.



''People here must brace themselves for worse to come,'' he

adds. ''Because of the blockade by the Kamajors, transport

vehicles have not been plying the highway leading to and out of

the town. Things are getting worse.''



The Kamajors, said to number over 10,000, are hunters whom the

then govenment organised into militias about three years ago to

help the military fight Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels.



However, after a May 25 coup that ousted civilian president

Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, the RUF teamed up with the military while the

Kamajors, angered by the overthrow, turned their guns on the

ruling Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC).



The hunters, who have blocked the main highway between Koidu

and Freetown, 320kms to the west, have vowed to fight the military

junta and its allies of the RUF, which now calls itself the

People's Army, until Tejan Kabbah is reinstated.



''We will fight till the AFRC/RUF government is kicked out,''

Kamajor Kinnie Morie told IPS. ''Our cause is to restore democracy

and we can't sit back and see this country being ravaged by armed

thugs.''



After making several unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the

Kamajors from their strongholds in the southeast of the country,

the AFRC/RUF forces turned their attention to Kono. The two sides

fought recently for the control of the Freetown-Koidu highway but

the hunters still occupy parts of it.



Last week the AFRC offered to sign a truce with the militias

and repeated an earlier offer for them to join it as the RUF had

done. ''We believe the Kamajors are our brothers and so we don't

intend marginalising them,'' an AFRC official told IPS this week.



But the Kamajors have turned down the offers and have continued

blocking transport to and from Kono.



The gold- and dismond-mining area also used to be Sierra

Leone's breadbasket, but the rebel war that started in 1991 chased

farmers from their fields. Armed clashes that broke out months

after a November 1996 peace accord delayed the resumption of

agriculture. Then came the coup and the blockade.



Since the war, Kono's roughly 500,000 people, some of them

migrant miners from other West African countries, have had to

depend on Freetown for essential goods, including rice, the staple

in Sierra Leone. The blockade has thus hurt the area's residents.



''Before the military coup and the Kamajor blockade, rice used

to be sold for 23,000 leones a (50-kg) bag but now the price has

soared to 60,000 leones,'' complains Saffia Fanday, a public

servant in Koidu. ''Petrol which was sold at 4,000 a gallon now

goes for 30,000.''



The leone exchanges at 1,000 to the U.S. dollar.



''The situation in Kono is bad enough,'' says Charles Sesay, a

relief worker based here. ''There is no good drinking water, no

medicines in the government-run hospital, no electricity and now

food and other vital items have stopped coming in. This is

alarming.''



According to Sesay, epidemics could break out if the situation

continues. ''Already children have been dying daily because of the

lack of proper health care services and there is the looming

threat of cholera, measles and other outbreaks,'' he says.



According to some reports, about 10 children have been dying

each day in Kono, where all schools have been closed since the

blockade. (END/IPS/LF/KB/97)





Origin: Harare/SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:18:25 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real Peace

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 02-Jul-97 ***



Title: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real Peace



By Attes Johnson



MONROVIA, Jul 2 (IPS) - As Liberia moves towards elections, people

here agree on one thing: any vote at the Jul. 19 polls must be a

vote for peace and stability.



''We want our children to be educated in order to be able to

face the challenges of tomorrow,'' says Gloria Talawarian, a

taylor in downtown Monrovia. ''We want elections for peace and

security.''



Similar calls have been issued by participants in the various

street parades and rallies that have added a dash of colour to the

election campaign, which started on Jun. 16.



''We are tired of living like beggars in our own home ... or

living in Greystone,'' said one of the hundreds of People's

Democratic Party of Liberia (PDPL) backers who marched in mid-June

in support of PDPL presidential hopeful George Toe Washington.



Greystone is a private residential area for Americans.

Thousands of people sought refuge there when they were forced from

their homes by factional fighting that broke out in Monrovia in

April 1996, seven months after the country's factions agreed to

end a civil war they began in 1989.



The fighting ended in June 1996 and since the start of this

year, a West African peacekeeping force, ECOMOG, has been

disarming the factions. However, many of the combattants have been

unwilling to hand in their weapons and this has forced the West

African peacekeepers to carry out searches in various parts of the

country. On Jun. 26, ECOMOG disclosed that it had recovered 7,000

hidden arms since February.



Liberia's church officials are also worried that the election

may be marred by violence. In a Jun. 18 press release, the Liberia

Council of Churches (LCC) urged political parties and their

supporters to be tolerant of one another's views and to refrain

from character assassination during the campaign.



It also called on the parties to educate their followers so as

to prevent them from engaging in acts that could ignite violence.



''Activities of all contending parties should aim at providing

deliverance for those who have been cut off from normal life due

to the long-running civil war and create democratic empowerment

for our people, thereby allowing them to freely participate in the

process,'' ran the appeal, signed by LCC Secretary-General Rev.

Stephen Muin.



But at least four parties, including the Unity Party (UP),

headed by former UN Development Programme (UNDP) Africa Director

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf -- one of the two frontrunners --, have

complained that their activists had been the victims of violent

attacks. The complaints were submitted on Jun. 18 to the

Independent Electoral Commission (IECOM).



At a four-hour meeting he held on Jun. 24 with representatives

of political parties, ECOMOG Commander General Victor Malu charged

that some presidential candidates, whom he described as

''troublemakers'', were plotting to kill their opponents.



He also warned against violence. ''While ECOMOG is escorting

anybody to campaign, if you throw stones at that person, you will

be throwing stones at ECOMOG and, as such, ECOMOG will retaliate

by throwing bullets (at you),'' Malu said.



In the meantime, IECOM itself has not had an easy time of it.

It was only on Jun. 25 that its 6,500 registrars began the task of

registering voters.



The Commission has not yet received all the money it has been

promised by the Liberian and foreign governments for the

organisation of the election, and the registration drive has been

snagged by logistical problems.



Up to last weekend, some of the 2,000 registration centres had

not yet been equipped, while getting to those that are already

functioning is not always easy.



''People are finding it hard to turn out to register due to the

poor weather (heavy rains) each day, coupled with the state of the

roads that have been abandoned due to the war,'' said taxi driver

Peter Mulbah. ''Bridges have been destroyed. Vehicles can't move

about freely.''



Amid all the snags, Liberians hope that the election will go

smoothly and usher in a new era for the troubled country.



There are around 1.2 million people of voting age in the small

West African nation. The main contenders in the presidential race

are Johnson-Sirleaf and former rebel leader Charles Taylor of the

National Patriotic Party (NPP).



''We don't care who wins,'' Oldman Says Dahn, an elderly farmer

from Nimba county in the north, told IPS. ''All our concern is to

sleep and get up in peace again, send our children to school and

grow our food once again.'' (END/IPS/AJ/KB/97)





Origin: Harare/LIBERIA-POLITICS/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <





Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:20:44 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Beijing Followup #89

Message-ID: <



GLOBALNET 89



International Women's Tribune Centre, 777 United Nations Plaza, New

York, NY 10017, Tel: (1-212) 687-8633. Fax: (1-212) 661-2704 . e-mail:

iwtc@igc.apc.org



WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH YOUR NETWORKS.



July 1, 1997



by Anne S. Walker



UPDATE ON UN EVENTS AROUND WOMEN'S HUMAN RIGHTS



Appointment of Mary Robinson as High Commissioner for Human Rights! UN

Secretary General Kofi Annan, in announcing this appointment, said "I

think it is one of the most important appointments that I will have the

opportunity of making in my term." It is expected that Ms. Robinson will

assume her duties before the 52nd session of the UN General Assembly

(September 1997). Mary Robinson, currently President of Ireland,

participated in the work of the International Committee of Jurists in

Geneva between 1987and 1990, and was special rapporteur to the Council

of Europe's Interregional Meeting on the theme "Human Rights on the Dawn

of the 21st Century.". She is the first woman to be appointed High

Commissioner for Human Rights.



CEDAW Meets in New York July 7 - 25, 1997. The Committee on the

Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) opens its 17th

Session at the UN in New York at 10.00am, Monday July 7th. The 23

experts of CEDAW, who serve in their personal capacity, monitor the

implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of

Discrimination Against Women which was adopted by the UN General

Assembly in 1979 and came into force in 1981. The Convention has so far

been ratified by 160 countries. Last year, the Committee revised its

guidelines for reporting by inviting Governments to include information

on measures taken to implement the Beijing Platform for Action. The

Committee also urged the UN/CSW to prepare an Optional Protocol to the

Convention which would allow individuals and groups the right to

petition the Committe directly about violations of women's rights. The

23 expert members of CEDAW for this session are: Charlotte Abaka

(Ghana); Ayse Feride Acar (Turkey); Emna Aouij (Tunisia); Tendai Ruth

Bare (Zimbabwe); Desiree Patricia Bernard (Guyana); Carlota Bustelo del

Real (Spain); Silvia Rose Cartwright (New Zealand); Miriam Yolande

Estrada Castillo (Ecuador); Ivanka Corti (Italy); Aurora Javate de Dios

(Philippines); Yolande Ferrer Gomez (Cuba); Aida Gonzalez Martinez

(Mexico); Sunaryati Hartono (Indonesia); Salma Khan (Bangladesh);

Yung-Chung Kim (Republic of Korea); Ahoua Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso); Anne

Lise Ryel (Norway); Ginko Sato (Japan); Hanna Beate Schopp-Schilling

(Germany); Carmel Shalev (Israel); Lin Shangzhen (China); Kongit

Sinegiorgis (Ethiopia); and Mervat Tallawy (Egypt). For further

information, contact Ann Marie Erb-Leoncavallo, UN Department of Public

Information. Tel: (1-212) 963-0499. Fax: (1-212) 963-1186.



Two Special Consultations Between NGOs and CEDAW Experts Planned: These

will be held on July 10 and 17 from 1:15 - 2:45 pm in Conference Room 7

for NGOs that have information to present to CEDAW on the situation of

women in the nine countries that are presenting reports: Antigua and

Barbuda; Argentina; Armenia; Australia; Bangladesh; Israel; Italy;

Luxembourg; and Namibia. NGOs interested in attending the CEDAW session

and/or the two consultations should contact: Koh Miyaoi, NGO Liaison in

the UN Division for the Advancement of Women (UN/DAW). Tel: (1-212)

963-8034. Fax: (1-212) 963-3643



CEDAW Sessions in 1998: CEDAW meets again in New York from 12 - 30 Jan.

1998 with a pre-session from 5-9 Jan. 1998. For further information

contact Ann Marie Erb-Leoncavallo of UN/DPI at address given above.



Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) session in 1998: UN/CSW will

meet from 2 - 13 March 1998. Priority themes for this session are:

Violence Against Women; Women and Armed Conflict; Human Rights of Women

and; The Girl Child. In 1998, the United Nations will be celebrating 50

years since the signing of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights in

1948, and groups worldwide are planning special commemorative events

that will take place during this year. Women's groups are planning to

make the CSW session a focus of their ongoing concern for women's human

rights, and much discussion is taking place in various parts of the

world about ways to do this. Watch for a special edition of Global

Faxnet that will carry as much information as possible about plans and

preparations for March 1998. If you have information about plans in your

country or region, please let us know!





Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:12:23 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil Pipeline

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 03-Jul-97 ***



Title: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil Pipeline



By Pratap Chatterjee



SAN FRANCISCO, Jul. 3 (IPS) - Three of the World's largest oil

companies - Exxon, Shell and Elf - are finalising plans to pour

billions of dollars into a 1,000 kms pipeline from southern Chad

to a tanker port in Cameroon.



Environmental activists from AfriÂXKðQ]ðWÛ,ÜÕK-ÛP[YðZÂXKðð

however, are coincerned that the new project may turn into a

nightmare for the ecology and human rights - as happened with the

Shell exploration programme in the Niger delta.



For Chad - a landlocked country ranked among the poorest in

the world - the project promises a major stimulus to the economy

which depends on cotton exports for half the national income.



For Cameroon - which depends on oil revenues for half its

income - the project could bring investors to outlying northern

oilfields which it badly needs to supplement its dwindling coastal

reserves.



The World Bank is considering making a 370 million dollar loan

for the four billion dollar project through the International

Development Association and the International Finance Corporation,

branches of the multilateral institution that advance loans to the

world's poorest countries and to the private sector.



Critics fear the loan could well be abused in both countries,

which have been involved in corruption and human rights abuses

while having little experience in the environmental problems

caused by pipelines.



''We are especially worried about water pollution since the

pipeline will cross several of our largest rivers, which are used

by local communities for their daily needs,'' says Louis Djomo,

coordinator of of the African Forest Action Network (AFAN), a

network of 60 West and Central African non-governmental

organizations (NGOs)



He points to Ogoniland in neighboring Nigeria where more than

30 years of Shell oil exploration has polluted drinking water, and

caused fish to disappear from the rivers. Crops now cannot grow on

large stretches of now-infertile land in the ogoni region.



The Doba basin has been a historic centre for Christian and

animist rebel groups that have opposed the Muslim-dominated north

for the past 30 years.



''There is a lot of talk about the coming oil bonanza in

N'Djamena, but Chadian human rights monitors fear that the oil

will lead to an increase in repression and human rights violations

in the South,'' says Irene Mandeau, who heads Amnesty

International's working group on Chad. Local people report that

problems have already arisen.



About three years ago Dingamtolem Ajikolmian, a local peasant,

heard that an airplane was to land on a nearby field, so he

decided to take his children to witness the rare event. Nervous

Chadian security forces protecting Exxon staff shot and killed

Ajikolmian in front of his children, according to Claudia and

Martin Duppel, volunteers from Germany who lived in the Doba

region for several years.



Activists also do not believe that the wealth from this new

project will trickle down to those in need. Transparency

International, an international coalition fighting corruption in

international business transactions, ranks Cameroon among the

world's 10 worst offenders in corrupt practices.



In Chad corruption is so severe that Western donors have

insisted that public finances be controlled by a Swiss company

called Coteca, according to the British Economist magazine.



Reporters and activists, who have visited the area, report that

the consortium officials have been extremely uncooperative about

releasing information and they found it difficult to assess a true

picture of the situation.



Initially Exxon officials even refused to turn over basic

project documents to U.S. government officials, but became more

forthcoming after thir actions received unfavorable publicity in

the media.



Company officials now say that the project documents will be

made available later this year. ''I think that the environmental

documents will answer a lot of questions. But until they become

public, I'm afraid that we cannot answer anything in definitive

terms,'' says Miles Shaw, an Exxon spokesman in Houston.



Shaw also told IPS that the human rights situation had

improved dramatically in recent months. ''Everybody has a slightly

different view of human rights but the groups in Doba have signed

a recent treaty and everything is quite calm now,'' he told IPS.



Shaw says that so far the companies have only done exploration

work and other oil industry experts say the pipeline could deliver

between 150,000 and 250,000 barrels per day from the Kom,

Miandoum, Bolobo and Sdigui fields.



These reserves are estimated at 900 million barrels and would be

delivered to an offshore platform near the Cameroonian port of

Kribi. Cameroon would eventually like foreign companies to

consider extending the pipeline to draw oil from Logone and Birni

across the border.



In the United States the project has come in for heavy

criticism from Korinna Horta, an economist with the Washington

office of the US Environmental Defense Fund, who has led

international opposition to the project.



''Exxon, Shell and ELF are not in the business of devolving

power, redistributing wealth or dismantling corrupt and brutal

governments,'' she says. ''Project approval would mock the Bank's

stated mission of poverty alleviation, and signal that the Bank's

new emphasis on cooperation with the private sector will amount to

little more than a corporate welfare program.''



The German parliament, which has ordered an investigation into

the Bank involvement in this matter, also raised questions on the

idea that the pipeline project would alleviate poverty.



Bank officials disagreed. ''Our decision on the loan will be

taken on the basis of how the income from the project will be used

for the local people,'' says Philippe Benoit, the task manager for

the loan.



Alleviating poverty in these countries could be quite easy,

says Horta. The World Bank itself estimates that a Central African

health care package including neo-natal care would cost about just

12 dollars per year per person.



Benoit says the Bank has begun to work on these matters. ''We

already have structural adjustment, health and education

programmes in Chad. We're seeing encouraging signs that the

situation has improved in the country,'' he told IPS.



The concerns of Horta and Mandeau are shared by other groups

like Les Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) in France and the

African Forest Action Network (AFAN), an umbrella organisation

that represents some 60 groups in Central and West Africa.



The activists consortium has vowed to fight to prevent the

project from going forward. ''We have to avoid a new Ogoniland,''

says Helene Ballande of Les Amis de la Terre whose volunteers are

gearing up to send protest letters to Elf. (ENDS/IPS/pc/elf/97)





Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <





Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:23:35 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Report from GK '97 Alternative: "Lo

Message-ID: <



Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 11:28:26 -0400 (EDT)

From: sage <

To:

Subject: local knowledge - global wisdom report





Local Knowledge Global Wisdom Report



The Media Collective is an excuse to hack reality.

However, in this age of Information Warfare, it can be difficult to find

reality.



The World Bank and the Government of Canada just finished hosting a

conference in Toronto called 'Global Knowledge for Development'. The Media

Collective upstaged and infiltrated the Global Knowledge conference, and

found very little reality offered by the World Bank and surrounding

Corporate and Government Sponsors.



In this report I'm going to reflect on a four day period between June 22 and

June 25, in which I helped organize a counter-conference called 'Local

Knowledge - Global Wisdom', protested in the streets against the 'Global

Knowledge' conference, then with the help of a colour scanner, internet, and

colour printer, reproduced copies of the badge necessary to gain entry to

the World Bank's invitation only, $750 admission, Global Knowledge '97

(GK97).



I consider this 4 day period as the Local Knowledge - Global Wisdom

conference (LK), organized by the Media Collective. There were a number of

good reasons for us to organize this counter-conference: dramatic

technological changes underway locally, regressive techno-fascist regime in

power provincially, international trade agreements dissolving sovereignty

and nation-states, and a potential audience of international visitors in

town for the GK97 event. We wanted to perform a public education event, for

our friends and community locally, as well as international participants in

GK97.



The World Bank scheduled the the Global Knowledge event to coincide with the

Earth Summit being held in New York, where many of the progressive and

anti-corporate NGOs would be spending their time and resources. The few who

attended Global Knowledge would not necessarily have the ability to resist,

deflect, or derail the World Bank and Co.'s attempt to manufacture consent,

and push through an agenda of free market, privatized communication,

technocratic, surveillance state.





Sunday June 22nd



We assembled speakers for Local Knowledge who would present a critical if

not radical perspective on the 'Information Revolution' and the society of

the 'Global Market'. Organized only three weeks ahead of time, with the help

of community radio and community networks, over 120 people participated in

the first day, including folk travelling from Africa, South America, Europe,

and Asia (including a South African caucus of 20 people). Sunday began with

everyone taking the opportunity to introduce themselves to the group, and

make a brief statement on why they were there, or what they wanted to hear

about.



Anna Melnikoff began the event by saying a few words on the art of

communication and the generation of knowledge. Change comes through

conversation, and development results through a democratic process involving

tolerance and diversity.



I followed after Anna and spoke on the politics of the global village. I

defined the information revolution as: the overthrow of sovereign

governments and the empowerment of private capital. National trade

liberalization has brought international trade regulation (MAI, WTO, APEC),

national communication deregulation has spawned international corporate

concentration. The new state is based on the politics of connected

intelligence (the market and the network), and the religion of virtual

reality (consumerism, and pay-per-choice).



Dr. Bhausaheb Ubale, former Canadian Human Rights Commissioner, presented a

talk on the impact of technology on development. He explained that

technology could be used to speed up the development process, however if not

accompanied with sustainable rises in livelihood, such as clean air and

water, access to jobs or income, that the technology could be employed

solely by an entrenched and shrinking elite.



Felix Stalder spoke about the new environments that contain an old story,

employing the processes of connection, translation, and disconnection to

illustrate how the financial networks use new technology to appropriate new

powers, while perpetuating the same control narrative. His talk is available

online at:



PJ Lilley made a fun and provoking presentation, in which she drew a context

of the 'traps of sustainable development' as proposed by the World Bank.

Presenting an image of a newly paved highway with a sign indicating a turn

to the right, she argued that the current global development agenda is

neither for people nor progressive/social ideals.



A vegan feast for peace was served by the local Food Not Bombs group, and a

dub poet and hip-hop artist performed near the end of lunch. After the dark

topics discussed in the morning session, the lunch was a peaceful way to

relax and remember why we're here.



The first speaker after lunch was Sydney White, who spoke about electronic

treasuries, cashless societies, and the privation of social welfare systems

with the implementation of bio-metric scanning in the form of fingerprint

identification. Sydney discussed how first Metropolitan Toronto passed

legislation to privatize the digital management of the welfare system to a

subsidiary of Citibank, as well as plans by the Harris regime to implement

the same program provincially, except on a larger scale that includes the

health system, and various other government services such as licensing, and

taxation.



Marjaleena Repo then spoke about NAFTA (North American Free Trade) and the

expansion into MAI (Multilateral Agreement on Investments). While discussing

the various efforts being waged to resist and cancel these international

agreements, Marjaleena also warned about the dissolution of national

sovereignty.



The conference then split up into three concurrent sessions: off-line

struggles, on-line struggles, and organizing culture and media. These three

sessions covered topics and groups such as No to APEC, Friends of the

Lubicon, Citizens for Local Democracy, Catalyst, Media Collective, TAO

Communications, Students against Neo-Liberalism, Web/APC, OPIRG, Universal

Access, ENDA, the McLuhan Program, Information War, and Public Encryption.



Sunday ended with an open general session discussing issues from the day.

Plans were also made for a march to be held in the early evening down to the

venue holding the Global Knowledge conference. 42 people gathered in the

early evening summer sun, half on bikes, some carrying signs like 'free your

mind' or 'free global knowledge', and we all walked the dozen or so blocks

from the University of Toronto (LK) to the Sheraton Centre (GK97). The

unruly mob walked down the middle of the street, blocking traffic on St.

George, Beverley, and Queen Sts, employing a megaphone to broadcast news

about the global corporate agenda envisioned by the world bank, the

resistance celebrated by those marching, and the promise of free beer at the

end of the line, for those who joined in on the march. As the march

proceeded, we were met with loud car horns from irate drivers, smiles from

sympathetic pedestrians, and television coverage by pre-warned media.



When we arrived at the main entrance to Global Knowledge, we were met with a

red carpet, and security guards scrambling to block the doors. We the people

demanded entry to the conference but the security guards held strong. No

longer than 60 seconds after we arrived, a member of the Metro Police

Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism unit came out and begin asking who we

were, and what was our intent, the Prime Minister of Canada, and the

President of the World Bank were due to arrive soon. Shortly thereafter half

a dozen police from 52 division arrived and peaceably removed us from the

red carpet, wherein it was quickly rolled up and removed.



Joined by dissident participants from inside the Global Knowledge event, we

stayed and blocked the main entrance for over an hour, sitting and standing

in the sun, having a fun end to a long day. Some of us got into the building

through other entrances, but the inside had tight security and multiple

secret service agents, as several heads of state (from Canada, Costa-Rica,

and Uganda) were slated to give speeches. After we found out that the

motorcades were diverted to underground entrances, we decided to meet at a

patio for dinner and more discussion.





Monday June 23

International Independent Media Federation



The second day of Local Knowledge, Monday June 23rd, didn't begin until late

in the afternoon. After the long first day, and even longer first night,

those who could, slept in late on Monday. Global Knowledge meanwhile began

early, and had sessions given by the likes of Jean Monty CEO of Northern

Telecom, one of the world's largest suppliers of telecom equipment, the

global information infrastructure itself.



The schedule for the second day of Local Knowledge was open. It began with a

demonstration made by Scott Anderson of the International Institute for

Sustainable Development, of the Southern Development Gateway, a web site

employing frames and java to organize and present sustainable development

info. Running concurrent to this demonstration was an open forum on tools

for action, organizing, and other issues that were brought up through the

first day's events.



In the late afternoon Local Knowledge also hosted a meeting of the

International Independent Media Federation. Participants in this meeting

included the host Media Collective, the Association for Progressive

Communications (international internet network), Videazimut (international

network of independent video and community media), and AMARC (international

network for community media), many of whom were in town for the Global

Knowledge event. Topics discussed in this meeting were greater

collaboration, and the need for an independent and grassroots federation to

organize alternatives to the global corporate cocacolonization.



That night as part of the weekly McLuhan Seminars, a presentation was made

by Guizhi Wuang on 'The Psychological Processes of Chinese Characters'.

Guizhi, who is China's top McLuhan Scholar gave a fascinating presentation

on the analogic nature of the Chinese alphabet, as well as drawing on the

many parallels between Chinese linguistic culture and characteristics of the

Internet.





Tuesday June 24 and Wednesday June 25

Infiltrating Global Knowledge



Participants of the Local Knowledge event received an invitation to the

Women's Breakfast being held at the Sheraton Centre as part of Global

Knowledge. Using a colour photocopier we reproduced this invitation so as to

enable as many people as possible to attend the morning event. However while

reproducing invites to the breakfast, we also reproduced the badges

necessary to get into the entire GK conference. In so doing, GK quickly

became part of LK97 as loudmouthed radicals gained entry to the GK

proceedings. My badge had the name Taylor Mead, others had badges with names

like Indiva Dual.



The breakfast, held in honour of the role of women in creating, maintaining,

and sharing knowledge, was a large, grandiose affair, with James Wolfenson,

president of the World Bank, making patronizing remarks on the role of women

in technology. While the breakfast itself was meant to be a celebration and

call for increasing participation of women in all aspects of society, it

quickly became a sign of how far women need to go. The large majority of

participants in the GK event were men, primarily men from the developed

world, but more so, men in power. Many people left the breakfast feeling

that it did not accurately reflect the ongoing struggle for women's equality

and liberation. Once again the World Bank was able to tone down any notions

of change, and replace them with the illusion that the status-quo was making

accommodations that could address any and all inequalities.



After the breakfast Local Knowledge participants split up and went to some

of the sessions being offered as part of GK. I decided to go to the session

titled: "The Role of the State in Creating and Enabling Environments for

Private Investment and Access: Policy Regulatory Frameworks" which featured

panellists from the World Bank, World Trade Organization, Teledesic, UNESCO,

and the Governments of Uganda and Chile. I felt that a more accurate title

for the panel would be: "The Information Revolution: Overthrowing the

Nation-State and Empowering Private Capital".



The presentations made as part of this panel were extremely dry, and

instinctively internalizing a rabid free market ideology. As with other LK

participants in other sessions, I made two comments to the panel which were

met with mixed responses.



The first remarks I made challenged the notion that we were heading into a

new era of competition, but perhaps what we were witnessing was a transitory

phase, between the breakdown of national and regional monopolies towards the

formation of a global monopoly. I cited the recent flurry of communication

and media mergers, and subsequent lack of any new competition from outside

players. I reminded the panel that traditionally state monopolies existed to

ensure that the operators remained accountable and in the public interest,

ensuring that access levels were just, if not universal. I asked the panel

what international body would be able to regulate this emerging global

monopoly. The moderator of the panel immediately remarked that it was a good

question, however the representative from the World Bank offered a puzzling

remark stating: 'It is narrow minded to believe that international capital

will be dominant.' ???



The second remark I made, along the lines of content and culture, was to

remind the session that it was convergence that was driving communication

deregulation, the dissolution of barriers between telecom and broadcast,

which was supposedly heralding a new era of interactive, participatory

media. However I challenged this notion of convergence, citing that among

the largest shareholders of the telecom companies were the content and

digital companies. That in fact convergence was also a metaphor of

concentration, and the companies who are building the communication channels

are also ready to provide consumer content to fill those same channels.

While the electronic commons is a nice metaphor, that implies equal

participation in the new media environment, the barriers to this new arena

are economic. Historically the policies used to circumvent these barriers

were cross-subsidization or some form of government assistance, which would

be against international law once the WTO and MAI took effect.



The type of comments I was giving to this particular session, as well as the

responses I received, were indicative of the rest of the GK event. Meeting

up in the corridors and hallways, Local Knowledge participants reflected

that it felt as if we were on another planet. The people organizing and

speaking at GK seemed to be part of another reality, another consensual

hallucination. Another agenda was driving GK, and not only did most GK

participants have no clue what it was, but those who did and wanted to

dissent, were unable to. The channels of power were moving too fast for any

diversion to have any effect. With our various radical comments in various

sessions were able to reach the audience and make friends and allies from

all over the world, however the panellists and organizers would not budge,

and their conception of a successful conference which heralded the ability

for 'technology to eliminate global poverty' continued unabated.



One session featured a partnership between the World Bank and Walt Disney

Company, wherein the World Bank would pay for bio-genetic scientists from

around the world to make presentations at Disney World's Epcot Center, and

learn the magic of communication, and the Disney diatribe of fun and

fantasy. At GK, Disney had a whole slew of environmental propaganda touting

their 'environmentality' and their commitments to sustainable development.



The reality at GK was just too weird. It was so crafted and so virtual that

resistance was almost futile. However those of us who were in the audience,

found strength in our numbers, and made contacts and started relationships

with our friends in struggle around the world. We'd meet afterwards and talk

about what was really going in our own localities, our own cultures. In each

session the people either in dissent or in question of the dominant agenda,

were always the largest in number. The people were on our side, but in a

conference organized by the World Bank, for organizations in the

International Development Community, we did not have the support of power.

Power was in the form of large global bodies like the World Bank, like the

global communication corporations, like the Disneys, the Unievers, the

Coca-Cola's, and the Nike, who sponsored the Global Knowledge Event.



The corporate consensual hallucination, that the World Bank offered as

reality, was completely disconnected with real people. People from Africa,

Asia, South America, Europe and North America over the four days came

together and spoke about the reality of their locality. On a face to face

basis, when we met with all these different people, our visions of struggle

and change were reaffirmed. We understood clearly what the interests of

power were envisioning, and even more directly the consequences of their

actions, and the response needed from we the people. When we spoke with all

the people from all over the world, we found a common thread of

disenchantment with the neo-liberal global regime, mixed with eagerness and

energy to resist, while building alternatives.



Global Knowledge is free, and access must be universal. There is an

international popular movement of the social, and it is waging a revolution.

Everyone is involved, but not everyone realizes it.



The Information War has been unleashed to deny us our true reality. It knows

no boundaries, and seeks no prisoners, only participants as consumers. The

fight for our mind is a fight against reality. We are not fighting, merely

defending ourselves. Reality is natural, we generate it as we breathe. By

denying us reality, replacing experience with consumer desire, the

Information War denies us our humanity.



In calling for peace, we are calling for life. In calling for peace, we are

calling for human-centred development. In calling for peace we are calling

for a democratic reality that all may have opportunity to engage equally. In

calling for peace we are calling for a free mind with free knowledge.



The Media Collective is a peace movement in an age of Information War.





Jesse Hirsh - jesse@lglobal.com

P.O. Box 108, Station P, Toronto, Canada, M5S 2S8



http://www.tao.ca/~jesse













Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 15:08:58 -0700

From: Liz Stewart <

To:

Message-ID: <l03102803afe71973dffe@[38.216.19.3]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"









Date: Tue, 8 Jul 1997 11:41:31 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: criminal law and punishment

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



A note in Gambia Observer turned me on. I=B4m a bit surprised of a =

severe

sentence. Even this man pleaded guilty of being in possession of forged

money (D10), compared with other sentences I=B4ve observed in Gambian

News, I think this is too much. Will there not be shown consideration

for his situation ? - Maybe he is poor, unemployed, have a family

without any food or what else...Is he the producer the money himself ?

Is he previously convicted of assult ? Has he allready used false money

and in that way made "profit" from possessing it and loss for another

person ?- Compared to the "stories" we often hear about the people in

power who stole millions, or the bribe-stories and what those people =

has

got for sentence, I think this is out of proportion. I think comming

back to his neighbours and family after being convicted and maybe a =

very

short imprisonment would be enough punishment and an exampel for others

? But one year !!



And even the attackers on the Farafenni-camp beyond any doubt made a

severe and serious crime against the state and the people in the camp, =

I

think that death-sentences are too much. Why has The Gambia taken the

step to put death-sentence into the penal code ? Has it been there

allways or what ? By who and how will the sentences be carried out? Is

there anything on that from the Gambia ?



If the state escalate it=B4s aggression, become more harsh in it=B4s

actions, that will be a signal to it=B4s people, and will be met with

more aggressive and violate crimes and actions - escalation on both

sides, I think ?=20

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



(mine underlinings)=20

Boy Gets One Year Sentence For Forging Currency



One Ebrima Ceesay, 22, of Wellingara Village in the Kombo North

District, was on June 10, 1997, convicted and sentenced to one year

imprisonment after he had been found guilty of being in possession of

forged Gambian currency. According to the prosecution, the accused on

March 3rd, 1997, without lawful authority, had in his possession forged

currency of two five

dalasis notes and a D50 note while he knew they were false.



The accused pleaded guilty to the possession of the two five dalasis

notes but objected to that of the D50 note. At this point, the police

prosecutor, 1042 Kujabi, dropped the D50 note charge against the =

accused

and requested the court to proceed after tendering both "monies". The

presiding magistrate Musa Y. Gassama, explained to the court that, "it

is an offence contrary

to Section 334 of the Criminal Code, and according to the provisions of

the law, any person found in possession of such currency without =

lawful

authority, whether the person knows it to be false or not, is guilty of

felony and liable to imprisonment of seven years."

In his plea for mitigation, the accused begged for mercy. Magistrate

Gassama, in effecting sentence, told the accused that although the

amount involved was small, it was a very serious offence and "we will

not encourage such acts in the society, and based on that I convict and

sentence you to one year imprisonment without any fine option."=20







Momodou Camara



From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

Hello Everyone,

While I have been away, I notice that some fellow Stockholmers joined the

list. I must also choose this opportunity to welcome them to this BANTABA.

I completely agree with Mr. Njie in that Bass' narration is not

value-free. However, my Toma seems to be more than generous to Bass, which

as a matter of fact, is not bad at all. I think, though, one must remind

Bass of his promise since the first installment that "...we also will use

the word Ethnic and Ethnicity from now on...". This was certainly done not

without some reservation. It is only in part 4 that I notice some movement

towards fulfilling that promise, the very title of the submissions

notwithstanding.



There seems to be very little to argue about Laura Ellen Munzel's statement

that race is a social construction. I want only to ask whether the

anthropological view did not grow from Darwinian biology?

Also, I too have no strong reasons to believe that our lives are any

happier than say, that of other animals, and I also reject the theory that

history progresses in linear fashion. Much evidence suggests a cyclic

order. I think, however, that Laura Munzell needs to explain why she

thinks, say, the Waorani Indians (in the Brazialian rainforest) or tribes

people in the jungles of Indonesia - some of who live in large tents amidst

tree-tops, and practice cannibalism - are not "locked in some kind of

arrested development".

Kindly excuse me for this late response.

Momodou Sidibeh.





> > excuse my therefore incomplete response to his posting. However, there

> > were two main points I hope to debate with others:

> >

> > 1) What is race? It seems to me definitions of race have changed

> > throughout time. Different areas of the world also tend to see race in

> > different ways. Physical variations definitely exist in people. How

> > these are interpreted is up for grabs, though. It's a viewpoint

stemming

> > from cultural anthropology: race is a social construction.

> >

> > 2) I don't believe there is any proof that human societies "developed"

> > along any type of fixed pattern. The idea that we all started off as

> > hunters & gatherers, progressed through to agricultural societies, and

> > ultimately to today's techologically oriented civilization stems from

the

> > early 20th century. It is a eurocentric viewpoint which places a

European

> > type society at the summit of "advanced" civilization.

> >

> > Another aspect of this belief is that there are some societies in which

> > the so-called earlier developmental stages of civilization still exist.

> > i.e. any "remote" and "untouched" ethnic groups you can think of. Why?

> > There is absolutely no reason to believe such peoples are locked in

some

> > kind of arrested development.

> >

> > Anyway, food for thought. I'd be interested to hear responses!

> >

> > Laura

> >

> >

> >

>



Date: Tue, 8 Jul 1997 17:13:38 -0700

From: Liz Stewart <

To:

>My name is Elizabeth Stewart Fatti...and I have been involved with The

>GAmbia for over around 14 years now, as my late husband and son are

>Gambians, and the latter, is currently living there. I have visited three

>times in the past years and plan to continue trips at least once, but

>hopefully two times a year. I am now in possession of a Mandinka

>dictionary and Grammar Manual, and am studying Mandinka. My interest is

>also academic as well as personal...I did my undergraduate work in

>anthropology and am in contact with anthropologist Dr. David Gamble, one

>of the world's leading authorities on The GAmbia. I like to read current

>news and info about The GAmbia as well, and do most of my research on the

>internet. Gambian fiction is also of interest to me.





Gambia-l,



I guess the appointment of Bishop Johnson is timely. As far as I can remember, Bishop

Johnson is one of those few leaders ( of course including Bishop M. Cleary) who constantly

reminded the former government of its responsibility to the Gambian people. I hope he can

maintain that momentum of national service. BTW, does anyone know who the other

members of the committee are?



Lamin.



Archbishop To Chair Gambia's Electoral Commission



July 7, 1997



BANJUL (APS) – The Head of the Anglican Church in Gambia, the Right Rev. Tilewa Johnson has been appointed the chairman of the

country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).



Reacting to his appointment, the head of the church described the gesture as a big honour to Christians who comprise less than five per cent

of the country's 1.1 million people.



Gambia, predominantly Muslim is one of the smallest countries in Africa, measuring about 11,295 sq.km.



Bishop Johnson, who spoke to APS in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on June 28 after attending the June 23-25 executive committee meeting of

the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), said the IEC is composed of five persons.



The team, which represents a cross section of the Gambian community includes an Islamic scholar.



The IEC team was sworn in for a seven-year term on June I2 at State House Banjul by President Yahya Jammeh.



According to Gambia's Anglican Primate, the team has adopted fairplay, integrity and transparency as its motto.



"We decided to adopt the motto in our last meeting before we were sworn in. We intend to use it as our guiding spirit," he told APS.



"It is our hope and prayer that with God's constant guidance and the inspiration derived from the motto, the IEC ship will stay afloat and in the

right direction no matter how stormy and strong the under current might be," said Bishop Johnson referring to his address at the swearing in

ceremony .



Commenting on transparency, the Anglican clergyman said; "In this work and in our motto, we want to tell the electorate in this country and the

entire world community that we have nothing to hide as far as our electoral operations and financial transactions and policy are concerned,"

he said.



And added; "By these words in our motto, we are saying that we are not only committed to conducting free and fair elections, but free, fair and

transparent elections. It is in this context and understanding that we use the word 'transparency' in IEC circles."



On fairplay, Archbishop Johnson said members of the team ought to pray constantly for what it takes to be God-fearing and God-honouring,

impartial and just umpires and referees in the election's arena of this country.



"Let us do everything within our power to put all political party leaders, and indeed their activists and supporters, at ease especially those in

the opposition, he pointed out.



The Gambian church leader, who is also a member of the AACC general committee and the vice chairman of the organization's Refugee and

Emergency Services, said the institution of the IEC has come at the right time after the country has had its democratically elected government

following a span o f two years of military rule, between I994 and I996. The incumbent government of President Jammeh, replacing ousted

Dawda Jawara, was instituted in January this year.



Describing the appointment of the IEC as one of the best moves made by President Jammeh's government, Archbishop Johnson noted that his

team hopes to be a real watchdog of Gambia as far as matters pertaining to the electoral business are concerned.



The commission will endeavour to venture into many areas in line with its current mandate such as educating Gambians on their right to vote

and also make sure that the rules governing the electoral process are not interfered with, either by the incumbent government or opposition

political parti es.



The formation of the IEC is a spill-over from the previous Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC) which worked during the

transitional period, between 1994 and 1996.



Rev. Johnson, formerly a member of PIEC, said part of their work was to convince the military junta to reduce their time in office from four

years to two and also draft the current constitution.







wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> I guess the appointment of Bishop Johnson is timely. As far as I can remember, Bishop

> Johnson is one of those few leaders ( of course including Bishop M. Cleary) who constantly

> reminded the former government of its responsibility to the Gambian people. I hope he can

> maintain that momentum of national service. BTW, does anyone know who the other

> members of the committee are?

>

> Lamin.

>



Rev. Solomon Tilewa Jhonson, Chairman



Mr. Mustapha Carayol, Commissioner for financial matters and supervision

of IEC regional offices



Alhajie Saja Fatty, Commissioner responsible for Chieftaincy and

Alkaloship Elections



Mrs. Fanny Freeman, Commissioner responsible for supplementary

registrations and voter education



Ms. Fatma Baldeh, Commissioner responsible for Local Government

Elections, public relations and media.



IEC motto: Fair-play, Integrity and Transparency.





Regards, Andrea



Habib Diab Ghanim has been added to the list. We welcome him and will look

forward to his introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony





Actually, all I can say about the situation with the Bongo women (?????) is

that, everyone has a weak spot, and with these women, it is the fact

that people are pressuring them to change what they know for what they don't.

And this guy (????) is promising to help them hold on to their

practise.........so of course they'll vote for him. He's going to help

them hold onto what they know and believe in. It's a psychological game

that politicians play with civilians.............I promise to TRY and get

you what you want IF you vote for me. People fall for it all the

time.........but I guess one can't doubt every politician ha????





/* MESSAGE FROM DAVID GILDEN */



I started learning Mandinka with the books which Dr. David Gamble

published, along with a tape of a Gambian repeating phrases out of the

book.





**The WEC also has a few good books on the Mandinka language**



WEC PO Box 2351 Serrekunda Gambia Golf Rd 14 Fajara Tel 495221

Fax 391137 Hildegard Damm Marlies Luck Mandinka Books



And of course you can download the Peace Core Mandinka manual's (in PDF

format)

from Andy Lyons Gambian web site:

http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons/langabot.htm





*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm



/* END OF MESSAGE FROM DAVID GILDEN */





/* MESSAGE FROM FATIM CHAM-JALLOW */



This is Fatim Cham -Jalllow from Banjul saying hello to all brothers

and sisters.This is a very effective means of communicating

and I hope to contribute to Gambia-l in the future.

Fatim



/* END OF MESSAGE FROM FATIM CHAM-JALLOW */



Gambia-l,

Abdoulay Manneh has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Gambia-l,

It seems to be very quite on the list these days,

perhaps because of exams and holidays. However, I hope that those of

you around enjoy reading the forwarded IPS news.



I would like to welcome all the new members who have recently been

added to this Gambian electronic Bantaba (Pencha bi).



Some time ago Gambia together with some other African countries lost

their voting rights in the U.N General Assembly for having arrears

but its a different treatment when it comes to the case with the

United States of America.



Read below.



Momodou Camara



By Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Jul 6 (IPS) - A U.S. organisation promoting the

interests of the United Nations has launched a nationwide campaign to

force the United States Congress to sanction payment of U.S. dues --

with no strings attached.



''We have urged the U.S. President (Bill Clinton) to take this

issue to the country at large,'' says John Whitehead, chairman of the

U.N. Association of USA.



The Association is lobbying Senators and Congressmen through its

network of more than 30,000 members in 175 U.S. cities.



The U.S. owes about 1.3 billion dollars in arrears to the United

Nations. Last month a bipartisan group in Congress, however,

agreed to pay about 819 million dollars -- but only if the world

body meets 38 conditions imposed by lawmakers.



''We have urged President Clinton to insist that the Senate's 38

conditions precluding payment of U.S. dues to the U.N. be stripped

from the foreign affairs authorisation bill in the upcoming House-

Senate Conference Committee,'' Whitehead said.



Backing the Whitehead appeal was Elliot Richardson, co-chair of

the Association's National Council and a former U.S. Defence

Secretary.



The Senate bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Jesse Helms and

Democratic Senator Joseph Biden authorises payment of 819 million

dollars in arrears over the next two years, but stipulates that the

world body must first meet dozens of conditions.



Whitehead said the proposed legislation in its current form does

not serve U.S. interests. ''Rather, it asserts Congress' right to

dictate terms to the U.N.'s 184 other member countries, bypasses

Presidential authority, and submits the world body to micromanagement

by a single nation's legislators,'' he added.



Whitehead and Richardson say that some of the ideas in the

legislation are useful -- ''if negotiated rather than dictated'' --

while others are ''ill-conceived.''



The Association has strongly objected to the unilateral demand

for reductions in the U.S. rate of assessment, which would force

the other member states to add a fifth of the U.S. share to their own

U.N. assessments.



The U.S. share of the U.N.'s regular budget is about 312 million

dollars a year -- the equivalent of about 1.11 dollars per U.S.

citizen.



Currently, Washington pays 25 percent of the U.N.'s regular

budget and 31 percent of the peacekeeping budget. But Congress

wants this reduced to 20 percent and 25 percent respectively.



However, instead of requesting the 185-member General Assembly to

change this assessment rate, Congress wants to usurp the powers of the

U.N.'s highest policy making body.



Both the 15-member European Union and the 132-member Group of 77

developing nations say this is totally unacceptable. The U.S. so

far remains isolated on the issue of conditional payments to the

world body.



At a press conference last week, Secretary-General Kofi Annan

said Washington has offered to pay about two-thirds of the debt it

owes to the United Nations. ''But that also comes with conditions and

benchmarks, which I am told by my American friends, is going to be a

challenge for U.S. diplomacy in trying to sell it to the other 184

member states.''



Annan said what will actually happen at the end of the day is

difficult to predict. ''Will the benchmarks or conditions, as

announced, be retained? Will they be modified?



''If they do stand, can President Clinton, who has the

certification right, give these benchmarks and conditions

practical and functional interpretation in such a manner that it

will not maintain the tension with the Organisation... I do not

know.''



The Association, meanwhile, is also objecting to a demand that

all U.N. accounts be supervised by a Congressional agency and that

future U.N. conferences be held in only just four cities worldwide:

New York, Vienna, Geneva and Rome.



Whitehead is also unhappy that Congress wants about 5.0 percent

of U.N. professional staff positions left vacant as part of an

effort to downsize the world body.



Last year the U.N. bureaucracy stood at about 10,000 employees

worldwide. But this has been downsized to about 9,000, mostly

through attrition. Of this, about 4,800 are based in the

Secretariat in New York.



Among the other conditions are a requirement to cut foreign aid

to nations whose U.N. diplomats owe unpaid parking fines and full

notification and consultation with Congress on all U.N. peacekeeping

operations.



The U.S. Congress also wants an Inspector-General appointed to

probe waste and mismanagement in three U.N. specialised agencies: the

International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, the Food and

Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome and the World Health

Organisation (WHO) in Geneva.



Congress is also demanding that the U.S. have a seat on the

U.N.'s budgetary committee from which it was ousted in a free and fair

voting last year.



It also wants budgetary cuts not only in the Secretariat but also in

all of the U.N.'s 16 specialised agencies.



The conditions laid down by Congress, the Association said,

''will cast a long shadow over our conduct of multilateral

diplomacy as well as undercut our leadership at the United Nations and

America's image as champion of the rule of law.'' (END/IPS/TD/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/UNITED NATIONS/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



Peace be unto all of you

My name is Habib Diab-Ghanim

I am a Gambian of Lebanese origin, born in Banjul No 6 Dobson street. I

went to St.Augustines's high school .In the early seventies I came to the

USA for further studies. I have a Bsc degree in business Adm, banking

diplomas from the American Institute of Banking and did some graduate

courses in computerized Banking/Accounting.



I am married to Veronica Ghanim (Nigerian origin ) and have four children

-two boys and two girls- two are in college .one in high school and Aly

the last one in middle school. We live in the Washington Metropolitan

area.



I just wanted to get in touch with the folks back home and find out a

little about the business climate now that the dust has settled after the

last coup . May God help and guide the present leaders towards the right

path and hope they will learn from the mistakes of the past

administration without any vengeance or revenge for the sake of the

ordinary citizens and a peaceful community as we have all enjoyed in the

past.



Best regards

Habib

**************************************

National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce

1100 New York Avenue, N.W.

Suite 550 East Tower

Washington, D.C. 20005

Voice: (202) 289-5920

Fax: (202) 289-5938

**************************************



Welcome aboard Mr. Diab.



Hopefully you will find this Bantaba resourceful, and we are looking forward

to your contributions.



Numukunda



Gambia -l,



I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.

There is an organisation based in Switzerland called International

Organisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drain

in the developing countries.



They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for African

Professionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back to

their home land.



They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle by

providing other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.



They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For those

interested the address is as follows: -



International Organisation for Migration

17 routes des Morillons

P.O.Box 71

CH - 1211 Geneva 19

Switzerland

Tel: 41.22-717 9111

Fax: 41.22-798 6150

Email:



Mr. James H. H. Fleming

Operation Assistant- Africa

International Organisation for Migration

1750 K Street, N.W.

Suite 1110

Washington, D.C. 2006

TEL: (202) 862- 1826

FAX: (202) 862- 1879



Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are considering

going back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.

Peace



Tombong Saidy





Mr. Tombong Saidy,



Thank you very much for the info. provided below, the couple of thousands

or so dollars saved by some of us intent on going back after finishing

school will go a long way in helping us settle down.



I know am being greedy, but I hope personal effects will include a car and

not just computers and books..should the later be the case, it is still a

very good gesture.



As Bass would say, keep up the good work down there.



Cheers,



Madiba.

On Thu, 10 Jul 1997



>

>

> Gambia -l,

>

> I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.

> There is an organisation based in Switzerland called International

> Organisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drain

> in the developing countries.

>

> They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for African

> Professionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back to

> their home land.

>

> They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle by

> providing other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.

>

> They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For those

> interested the address is as follows: -

>

> International Organisation for Migration

> 17 routes des Morillons

> P.O.Box 71

> CH - 1211 Geneva 19

> Switzerland

> Tel: 41.22-717 9111

> Fax: 41.22-798 6150

> Email:

>

> Mr. James H. H. Fleming

> Operation Assistant- Africa

> International Organisation for Migration

> 1750 K Street, N.W.

> Suite 1110

> Washington, D.C. 2006

> TEL: (202) 862- 1826

> FAX: (202) 862- 1879

>

> Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are considering

> going back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.

> Peace

>

Ya Sophie, Jabou and Ancha,



Sorry for not responding to your postings about the first ladies...nothing

personal, I've just been busy attending conferences and training a new

grad. student in my Lab., hence my long silence.



Y'all have a good weekend.



Madiba.

--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6450.emout03.mail.aol.com.868581627

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



SEATTLE, July 10 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumbershoot, The Seattle Arts Festival a=

nnounces the headliners for its twenty-seventh annual arts extravaganza a=

t the Seattle Center this Labor Day weekend, August 29 - September 1. =



=0D

Featuring over twenty-five indoor and outdoor stages, exhibit halls and p=

erformance sites, Bumbershoot hosts over 2,000 artists and performers fro=

m the Northwest and around the world. Since 1971, Bumbershoot has grown =

in breadth and depth to showcase the gems of music, literary arts, dance,=

visual arts, theater, comedy, film, kids performances and Bumbershoot tr=

ademark spectacles and rituals. =



=0D

Bumbershoot remains strongly committed to presenting regional talent and =

this year's Festival offers over 1000 artists and performers from the noo=

ks and crannies of the Northwest. As a forum for arts of all disciplines=

, the Festival features a wide ranging line-up of national rising stars a=

nd living legends as well as international artists, such as those from WO=

MAD (World Of Music And Dance). =



=0D

"We have art and artists from as far away as Madagascar, Barcelona, China=

and outer space sharing stages with some of the greatest talents in our =

own backyard. When these 2000 creative minds converge at Seattle Center =

over Labor Day weekend, it will literally transform the city," said Festi=

val Producer Sheila Hughes. "This year Bumbershoot will be more like a c=

ultural and artistic vortex than a traditional festival." =



=0D

This year's Bumbershoot Headliners include: =



=0D

Budweiser Mainstage in the Stadium =



=0D

On Friday: Alt-rock gods Foo Fighters with female punk band L7 opening, =

On Saturday: Northwest punk-popsters Sleator-Kinney; modern pop band Bui=

lt To Spill; legendary punk rockers Sonic Youth; folk singer-songwriter S=

hawn Colvin; funky jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood; Grammy award-winning =

rocker Beck. On Sunday: Versatile singer-songwriter Michael Penn; count=

ry pop-rock band Wilco; pop singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow; world-African =

vocalists Zap Mama; rootsy-rhythm heroes The Neville Brothers. On Monday=

: Hip-hop masters Spearhead; the soulful Joan Osborne; musical pioneer Da=

vid Byrne; Jammin' groove rockers Blues Traveler. =



=0D

United Airlines Opera House =



=0D

On Friday: Bluegrass duo Jerry Douglas & Russ Barenberg open for Northwe=

st fiddle hero Mark O'Connor. On Saturday: Tuatara, featuring REM's Pet=

er Buck, open for storyteller/singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock; gospel l=

egends The Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Clarence Fountain; Pacific Nor=

thwest Ballet performs stellar new works on Saturday and Sunday evenings.=

On Sunday: Compadres James Keelaghan and Oscar Lopez open for Canadian c=

hanteuse Jane Siberry; renowned writer and author of The English Patient,=

Michael Ondaatje. On Monday: Jazzy-groovin' Wayne Horvitz & The Four Pl=

us One Ensemble; African-American influenced jazz group Art Ensemble of C=

hicago; comedy showcase with comedian and former talk show host Jon Stewa=

rt in Laff-A-Million with Jon Stewart & Friends. =



=0D

The Rhythm Stage =



=0D

On Friday: Country rockers The Picketts; Latino rockers Los Lobos. On Sa=

turday: The Justin Vali Group of Madagascar; techno-Scottish band Shoogl=

enifty; funky rockers Cake. On Sunday: The Luaka Bop Records Showcase wi=

th Appalachian singer-songwriter Jim White, Indian-infused modern rockers=

Cornershop, world-African vocalists Zap Mama, rock-funk trio Geggy Tah =

and hip-hop/ska/Latino-influenced band King Chango. On Monday: Zimbabwe=

an wonders Bhundu Boys and Pa Jobarteh Kaira Trio of The Gambia; ska fest=

with Let's Go Bowling, The Toasters and The Skatalites. =



=0D

Washington State Lottery Bumbrella Stage =



=0D

On Friday: Techno-Scottish band Shooglenifty. On Saturday: Funksters Gal=

actic; psychedelic jazz band Critters Buggin. On Sunday: Japanese drumme=

rs The Sanuki Manno Taiko on Sunday and Monday; Zimbabwean wonders Bhundu=

Boys and Pa Jobarteh Kaira Trio of The Gambia; honky-tonk yodeler Don Wa=

lser; soulful funk-rockers Zuba; Southwestern lounge lizards Friends of D=

ean Martinez. On Monday: Bumberdrum X, the Festival's traditional percus=

sion extravaganza, a part of Closing Ceremonies. =



=0D

Sidewalk Mural Stage =



=0D

On Friday: King of surf guitar Dick Dale. On Saturday: Spicy female trio =

Saffire-The Uppity Blues Women; rollicking blues belter Candye Kane & The=

Swingin' Armadillos; the Latino King El Vez. On Sunday: Legendary blues=

man James Cotton; Zydeco master Terrance Simien. On Monday: Cajun favori=

tes Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys; pop acoustic rockers Dog's Eye View=

; folk-western band Tarnation; guitar slingin' bluesman Jimmy Thackery. =



=0D

The Rock Arena =



=0D

On Saturday: Ska-steady Engine 54; ska-pop-rockers Reel Big Fish; Seattle=

rockers Sweet Water; psychedelic popsters Pond. On Sunday: Hard-rockin'=

pop band Subminute:radio; punk trio MxPx; rock quartet Super Deluxe; pop=

rockers Goodness; New York's groove-heavy Soul Coughing. On Monday: Pop=

-folkster Jeremy Enigk; transcendent psychedelic band Spiritualized; Seat=

tle space-rockers Sky Cries Mary. =



=0D

DMX Northwest Court Stage Presented by TCI =



=0D

Bumbershoot's newest outdoor stage for singer-songwriters and folk and ac=

oustic music features on Friday: Storyteller-singer Steve Forbert. On Sa=

turday: New Mexico duo Bill and Bonnie Hearne; Seattle chanteuse Karen Pe=

rnick. On Sunday: Folk-punk influenced singer Cindy Lee Berryhill; Austr=

alian singer-songwriter Ben Lee; rootsy bluesman Chris Smither. On Monda=

y: Former Throwing Muses vocalist and guitarist Kristin Hersh; storytelle=

r-singer Amy Rigby; and the now famous Bumbershoot Wild Card. =



=0D

Bagley Wright Theatre =



=0D

Friday through Monday: Now York's acclaimed Ensemble Studio Theatre Prese=

nts: The LA Project, four new one-act comedy plays. On Friday: Seattle =

novelist and recipient of the fourth annual Bumbershoot Golden Umbrella A=

ward, Tom Robbins; On Saturday: Literary artist and author of Bastard Out=

Of Carolina, Dorothy Allison; On Monday; Acclaimed Northwest Afrikan Ame=

rican Ballet; United States Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky. =



=0D

Also offered over the four days is the second annual 1 Reel Film Festival=

featuring independent short films. There are 40 food and beverage booth=

s at Taste of Seattle, nearly 90 booths at the Art Market and Internation=

al Bazaar and over 60 small and independent presses at the Bumbershoot Bo=

okfair which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. =



=0D

Ticket Information: Admission for kids is FREE all weekend, courtesy of A=

T&T (must be 12 and under, accompanied by an adult). Daily adult tickets=

are $9 in advance and $10 at the gate; seniors are $1. Special discount=

weekend passes are $16 for two days or $29 for 4 days (only at Western W=

ashington PayLess Drug Stores). Advance tickets are available beginning =

August 4 at Western Washington PayLess Drug Stores, Ticketmaster Ticket C=

enters or by calling 206-628-0888 (agency charges apply). =



=0D

One daily ticket is good for entrance to all performances, exhibitions an=

d special projects on a first-come, first-served basis. Festival entry d=

oes not guarantee concert seating and schedule is subject to change. The=

Space Needle, Fun Forest and Pacific Science Center are not included wit=

h a Bumbershoot ticket. The Children's Museum offers a discount with a B=

umbershoot ticket. =



=0D

For Festival information, call the Hotline at 206-281-8111 or visit the w=

eb site at



=0D

NOTE: Bumbershoot(R) The Seattle Arts Festival is produced and presented=

by One Reel in collaboration with the Seattle Center. =



=0D

SOURCE Bumpershoot, The Seattle Arts Festival =



=0D

CO: One Reel; Bumbershoot, The Seattle Arts Festival =



=0D

ST: Washington =



=0D

IN: ENT =



=0D

SU: =



=0D

07/10/97 14:41 EDT

--PART.BOUNDARY.0.20816.emout05.mail.aol.com.868581805

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



BANJUL, July 10 (Reuter) - Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati vis=

ited the tiny West African state of Gambia on Thursday and told state tel=

evision that he saw much scope for cooperation between the two countries.=

=



=0D

Velayati, who had talks with President Yahya Jammeh, said he had invited =

him to a December islamic summit in Tehran. =



=0D

``I believe that there is much room for cooperation between Gambia and Ir=

an. I hope my country will open very soon an embassy in Banjul,'' he said=

=2E =



=0D

15:43 07-10-97

Gambia-l,

Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI (National Agriculture Research

Institute) and Mr. Manneh of Gambia College have joined the Gambia-l.



We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.



Best regards.



> Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 10:28:59 +0200

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: New Members



Mr. Bruce-Olivier congratulations and welcome to the Gambia-l.

As a NARI member of staff, I feel delighted that you now have

e-mail facility. I am sure this will go a long way to ease

communication. I look forward to access your direct address.

Any personal mails for me can be sent to:

Best regards!!!!



A. Bittaye.



Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI> Gambia-l,

> Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI (National Agriculture Research

> Institute) and Mr. Manneh of Gambia College have joined the Gambia-l.

>

> We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.

>

> Best regards.

>

> Momodou Camara

>

>



Tombong



That was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advising

organ for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what you

wrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mention

governments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees and

asylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called the

INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a type

of civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created by

IOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World Health

Organisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,

refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing the

process of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost caused

by the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects of

maladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association with

governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaboration

with governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and to

reduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.



They review available information on migrants and refugee health in

selected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight as

to what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available to

national authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happens

that you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the desk

organise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aim

of the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matter

of Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugees

came from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.



I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i want

to throw a little bit of light on the subject.



Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.



With kind regards



Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT

Ullevaal University Hospital

Dept. for STD and HIV

NORWAY









Hello friends, now it becomes more exiting, and this is exactly what I

was expecting, when I saw the news from Gambia, that there were

possibilities of getting better and faster and more direct

communications to our friends, families, institutions. Till now I have

only got few advices, so maybe I=B4m running too fast offering to pay =

the

service-subscription on Gambia College -email-line and the same for

GTTI, and I=B4m still vaiting for Mr. Jammeh of the college to answer =

my

personal letter of introduction and suggestion. A friendof mine says, =

by

running so fast I force my ideas on the people in the Gambia. And if

there is anything I will not, that is it. If the students at Gambia

College and GTTI and other institutions should decide themselves, =

I=B4ll

Madiba, welcome back!!!! Miss your contributions.



Peace - Ya Soffie



Dr. Saho,



Thanks for giving us a more balanced view on the Migration stuff. Since

Tombong posted his version, I have always wondered why such an

institution could be so generous. You explanation shed more light on

what could have been an embarrassing situation for those who would

have ventured to apply. Doctor, we need people like you in our midst.



Lamin Drammeh.



Andrea



Thanks for your concern my boy is healthy and ok. I was very busy in

preparation of the 5th European Conference on HIv/AIDS which i am

co-ordinating due to Norway is host country this year. I read your todays

mail and the attached articles with amusement, Jabou, Lat, Momodou,Ylva and

Lamin. As HIV/AID is a very sensitive issue it is not always been discussed

as a subject of concern but stigmatising and isolation. It is very difficult

to find a Gambian/Senegalese to admit their HIV/AIDS status. One they will

be stigmatised as the black sheep and for women it worse the first thought

of the mind is prostitution. Then the isolation comes or the self isolation

to be discovered.



We should be very care of jumping into the conclusion sex when we happened

to know one who is been infected with HIV. The risk of transmission could be

Blood transfusion, Perinatal, Sexual Intercourse, Injecting Drugs, Health

Care, Household and many other.



In the Gambia out of 29, 670 test, 1.7 % are found hiv positive, and

Vertical transmission (mother to child) out of 322 test 5.3 % are found

HIV-positive. This test were just conducted in 1994 - 1996. The over all

number of HIv postive in the Gambia since the begining of the epedemi is

almost 2000. AIDS cases reported to the World health organisation for the

Gambia is 410 cases by july 1996. As for Senegal the number of AIDS cases

reported to the World Health Organisation is 1, 573 as the same period as

Gambia july 1996. The HIV cases in Senegal is as high approx. 6000, 1996.



As today is friday and weekends i will be going into our database, tomorrow

feed you with more information. The yearly reports comes every 6 months that

means to say statistics reports comes in january and july.



I will be writing on some dilemmmas of the Virus in the Gambia and the

trenches of infection, safe sex or safer sex.



I agreed with Lat that any level of infecton is bad.





A nice weeked to all you





With kind regards





Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT

Ullevaal University Hospital

Dept. for STD & HIV

OSLO, Norway





Now that Dr. Manneh of Gambia College has joined the List, perhaps he

will be interested in some of the discussions we had about education

in the Gambia, and about Asbjorn's pledge.



Welcome on board all new members. Madiba, we missed you! BTW, does

anyone know the whereabouts of List veterans Morro Ceesay, Famara

Sanyang, and the others 'at large'? I miss their insightful views.



Lamin.



Title: DEVELOPMENT: German Agency Taking To Third World Know-how



By Ramesh Jaura



BONN, Jul 7 (IPS) - Germany is making more use of local know-how

in its development cooperation projects in the countries of central

and eastern Europe and the developing world.



Some 6,500 persons -- 1,459 of them in senior and supervisory

positions and other as supporting staff -- were working last

year in about 2,750 projects launched by the German Agency for

Technical Cooperation (GTZ) in 135 countries worldwide.



As available German resources for official development assistance

continue to shrink, these locally resourced projects are seen

as a key means of meeting Germany's strategic commitments to

sustainable development and global human security.



The projects themselves range from poverty alleviation schemes

and programmes to integrate soldiers into civilian life, to support

for the building of an independent judiciary.



By last year four local staff were being recruited for every

one German expert taken on by the GTZ -- the agency charged by

the German federal ministry of economic cooperation and development

(BMZ) to execute projects in the field of technical cooperatio

n.



''We do not plan or evaluate a project without involving local

or regional experts who are well-versed in (its) cultural and

socio-economic impact,'' says Bernd Eisenblaetter, senior director-

general

of the GTZ. This is a significant plank of capacity de

velopment policy in the partner countries, he adds.



According to an official report, the number of persons recruited

locally last year was up by 2.9 percent on the previous year

when nearly 6,320 specialists were engaged in projects implemented

in the countries, regions or neighbouring continents of their

origin.



This was nearly four times the number of German experts dispatched

last year to supervise projects in 45 countries in Africa, 28

in Asia and the Middle East, 23 in Caribbean and Latin America,

and some 20 in central and eastern Europe as well as the form

er Soviet republics.



The report, published recently, cites A.P. Munshi, director

of the Tanzanian Association of Consultants (TACO), who, it says,

underscores the credo of Bonn's aid policy: ''Foreign experts

can supplement the local know-how, they cannot substitute it.''



Last year 34 out of 656 German experts and consultants in Africa

were based in Tanzania, which ranked second behind Egypt that

headed the list with 41. Kenya (31), Burkina Faso and Morocco

(28), Zimbabwe (27), Malawi (26) and Ghana (24) trailed behind.



In Asia and the Middle East, where altogether 489 German experts

were deployed, Indonesia hosted the largest number (59), followed

by Saudi Arabia (51), China (37), India (36) and Thailand (32).

Five German experts were deployed in the Palestinian self-r

ule areas.



The new GTZ official report highlights the Philippines as a

successful example of its policy of deploying regional experts.

The agency's five-man team implementing a forestry project is

led by Navin K. Rai from Nepal, who previously managed a similar

pro

ject back home.



Countries in the Caribbean and Latin America were hosting 224

German experts, 26 of whom were based in Brazil, 18 in Guatemala,

17 in Honduras and 16 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua, 15 in

Peru and 14 each in Bolivia and Colombia.



Russia had the largest number of German experts, 15 out of

the 66 working in the former Soviet republics and central and

eastern Europe.



But there are situations when no adequate local know-how is

available, a local or regional expert confronts plain resistance

or his advice falls on deaf ears of a partner country government.

In such cases, it is advisable to appoint a German expert to

su

pervise a project.



For instance, there was no alternative to dispatching foreign

legal experts to countries such as Rwanda and some others in

South America. They were required to help build up independent

judiciary and other democratic structures in the wake of the

end of

protracted and bloody civil wars.



But then there are also cases where the partner countries wish

to have German experts. Besides oil producing states such as

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) buy German know-how

to train local experts.



The GTZ was set up in 1975 to implement projects of technical

assistance within the framework of Germany's economic cooperation

with the developing lands of Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and

Latin America.



Since 1991, after the unification of Germany and the end of

cold war, the autonomous agency owned by the federal German

government,

has been widening its field of activities to central and eastern

Europe and the former Soviet republics.



''Development policy in the next century will by no means be

confined to financial transfers to our partner countries,'' says

Wighard Haerdtl, state secretary in the ministry of economic

cooperation and development, who also heads the board of directors



of the GTZ, based in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main.

(END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)





Title: WEST AFRICA: Nigerians Learn How to Talk to their Neighbours





By Remi Oyo



LAGOS, Jul 7 (IPS) -- Although Nigeria is Africa's most populous

nation, for years it has been an isolated nation surrounded by

French-speaking neighbours such as Niger, Chad, Benin and

Cameroon.



As the current chair of the 16-nation Economic Community of

West African States ( ECOWAS), General Sani Abacha has decided

that it is time for Nigerians to learn to speak to their

neighbours, and has called for a vigorous French language

programme in the country.



''Because of the differences in the language we inherited from

our colonial masters, there has been a vacuum in communications

with our neighbours,'' Abacha said earlier this year.



''We in Nigeria must re-examine, re-assess our circumstances as

a nation, and our circumstances as a people. It is in our interest

to learn French,'' the Nigerian leader said.



Abacha also said that this language gap had undermined the

realisation of the regional aspirations and goals of Nigeria and

its neighbours within ECOWAS. Nine of ECOWAS members are French-

speaking.



''These French-speaking countries are our kith and

kin...Nigeria will embark on a vigorous language programme that

should ensure that our people within the shortest possible time

become bilingual,'' Abacha said.



Nigerian government officials are beginning to translate

Abacha's statement into an official policy to make French

compulsory in all Nigerian schools.



According to Bruni Aguesse, linguistic attache at the French

Embassy here, the federal government has approached France for

help.



''We are already speaking with the Ministry of Education (in

the federal capital territory) about assistance for the training

of teachers and installation of pre-requisite requirements,''

Aguesse told IPS. ''We have signed seven (similar) agreements with

different states...''



Nigerians out of the school system can study the language at

the eight 'Alliance Francaise' centres scattered across the

country, with the newest one in the eastern city of Owerri.



A novel approach to teaching French in this West African

country has been the course offered in the 'Nigerian Tribune', one

of the national newspapers, which began in June.



The paper promised: ''We shall take you through the study of

the French language. If in six months you cannot converse with the

French President Jacques Chirac, then you didn't read the

'Tribune'.''



Biodun Oduwole, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, told IPS that

the paper had taken the stance, because Nigerians ''generally

become ostracised at international levels'' when they only

converse in English.



''Nigerians are generally uncomfortable and absolutely

incapable of conversing in any language other than English,''

Oduwole said in a telephone interview from his base in Ibadan,

120kms north of here.



Oduwole related his experience at the March meeting of the

International Press Institute (IPI) in Spain. ''I had a personal

experience at the IPI conference in Spain where our Spanish

colleagues spoke little English and I spoke no Spanish. It was

only the smatterings of French that I could muster that helped us

through simple transactions,'' Oduwole said.



''That situation can be replicated in other encounters by other

Nigerians. In addition, when the Head of State announced the need

for Nigerians to become bilingual, the 'Tribune' thought it was

good for us to start preparing grounds with our readers,'' the

newspaper's editor-in-chief said.



Reactions to the newspaper's French course have been

''absolutely marvellous and fantastic'', Oduwole said citing a 10

percent increase in the sales of the newspaper when the course

runs on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The paper's daily circulation is

more than 100,000 copies, he told IPS.



The reponse to the French language course, Oduwole added, has

''encouraged us to take the decision that by the 20th lesson, a

translation of a substantial portion of the newspaper's major news

stories will be carried also in French''. Readers' feedback in

French will also be encouraged.



Ade Ojo, a professor of French, said there is a need for more

French teachers in Nigeria, and for those already teaching the

language to make it interesting.



Ojo disclosed at the celebration of the French Day last week

that Nigeria needs about 35,000 teachers to achieve a meaningful

spread of the language. Statistics reveal that the current number

of French teachers is a third of this figure. (end/ips/ro/pm97)





Omar,



Thank you for clarifying things. I knew there had to be another side of Tombong's propaganda cause that was too good to be true and thats why I didn't take heed given that it came from him. I do not take Tombong's postings seriously (hes lost all credibility as far as I'm concerned) because theres always hidden agenda, misleading & lack of factual evidence in his postings.



Tombong - please do us a favor and present information as it is and stop the B.S., but then again thats asking you to be a different person. Please use this forum for what it was intended to be and not to suit your political career/needs. That is very unappreciative.



cheers,



sarian







> From

> Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 13:22:45 +0200 (MET DST)

> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: IOM

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-To: <

> X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host ti01a05-0019.dialup.online.no [130.67.1.83] didn't use HELO protocol

> X-Sender:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Tombong

>

> That was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advising

> organ for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what you

> wrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mention

> governments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees and

> asylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called the

> INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a type

> of civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created by

> IOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World Health

> Organisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,

> refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing the

> process of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost caused

> by the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects of

> maladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association with

> governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaboration

> with governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and to

> reduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.

>

> They review available information on migrants and refugee health in

> selected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight as

> to what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available to

> national authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happens

> that you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the desk

> organise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aim

> of the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matter

> of Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugees

> came from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.

>

> I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i want

> to throw a little bit of light on the subject.

>

> Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.

>

> With kind regards

>

> Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT

> Ullevaal University Hospital

> Dept. for STD and HIV

> NORWAY

>

>

>

>



Hello Guys, any comments and ideas on this?



Thanks Mr. Darboe

I think it is a great idea for this group to try and get the businessmen

get more confidence to invest in the Gambia in the positive fields of

commerce . We have enough hotels and some in the entertainment industry .

It may be a good idea to get a priority list of our needs in the gambia

as the first step then proceed from there . I can coordinate that since

that is what I do at the Chamber of Commerce.

Any suggestions or comments

Habib





Topics covered in this issue include:

1) Mr Sissoho's Case
2) New "demo" issues of The Observer
3) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
4) RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE
5) RE:(PART4) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE
6) New member
7) Re: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
8) Need email of The Observer
9) New member
10) Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living Under
11) Fwd: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real Peace
12) Fwd: Beijing Followup #89
13) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil Pipeline
14) Fwd: Report from GK '97 Alternative
15) criminal law and punishment
16) New member
17) SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
18) Re: New member
19) Re: Gambia's new electoral commission
20) Re: Gambia's new electoral commission
21) New member
22) Re: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)
23) FORWARDED MESSAGE
24) FORWARDED MESSAGE
25) New member
26) UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Group Urges Payments With No Strings
27) Introduction of new member Habib Diab Ghanim
28) Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh
29) International Organisation for Migration
30) Re: International Organisation for Migration
31) First Ladies Club !!!
32) Gambian Group to perform in Seattle
33) Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Gambia
34) New Members
35) Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.
36) IOM
37) RE: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.
38) RE: First Ladies Club !!!
39) Re: IOM
40) HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGAL
41) Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.
42) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German Agency Taking To Third World Know-how
43) Fwd: WEST AFRICA: Nigerians Learn How to Talk to their Neighbours
44) Re: IOM
45) RE: Introduction of new member Habib Dia
46) RE: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGAL
47) Re: IOM
48) AE-CHAIRS> Research positions (fwd)
49) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
50) Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh
51) Jobs at the HIID (fwd)
52) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
53) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
54) Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.
55) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
56) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
57) News about the motherland...CMAG concluding statement.
58) Re: IOM
59) Re: IOM
60) Re: IOM
61) Ayi Kwei Armah
62) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
63) RE: Ayi Kwei Armah
64) Re: IOM
65) Re: IOM
66) Re: IOM -Reply
67) Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
68) Re: New Members Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 24) Re: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 25) FORWARDED MESSAGEby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 26) FORWARDED MESSAGEby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 27) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)28) UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Group Urges Payments With No Stringsby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)29) Introduction of new member Habib Diab Ghby hghanim@nusacc.org 30) Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Ghby "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 31) International Organisation for Migrationby TSaidy1050@aol.com 32) Re: International Organisation for Migrationby madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 33) First Ladies Club !!!by madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 34) Gambian Group to perform in Seattleby ASJanneh@aol.com 35) Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Gambiaby ASJanneh@aol.com 36) New Membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)37) Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.by "A BITTAYE" < mae96ab@wye.ac.uk 38) IOMby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 39) RE: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 40) RE: First Ladies Club !!!by Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 41) Re: IOMby binta@iuj.ac.jp 42) HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGALby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 43) Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.by binta@iuj.ac.jp 44) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German Agency Taking To Third World Know-howby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)45) Fwd: WEST AFRICA: Nigerians Learn How to Talk to their Neighboursby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)46) Re: IOMby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)47) RE: Introduction of new member Habib Diaby "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 48) RE: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGALby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 49) Re: IOMby madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 50) AE-CHAIRS> Research positions (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu 51) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 52) Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Ghby TSaidy1050@aol.com 53) Jobs at the HIID (fwd)by madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 54) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 55) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 56) Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.by madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 57) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby Liz STewart < liz@stanne.com 58) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 59) News about the motherland...CMAG concluding statement.by madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 60) Re: IOMby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)61) Re: IOMby WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 62) Re: IOMby WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 63) Ayi Kwei Armahby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 64) Re: Ayi Kwei Armahby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 65) RE: Ayi Kwei Armahby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 66) Re: IOMby TSaidy1050@aol.com 67) Re: IOMby TSaidy1050@aol.com 68) Re: IOM -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 69) Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAby Laura Munzel < lem10@columbia.edu 70) Re: New Membersby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 6 Jul 1997 18:19:06 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Mr Sissoho's CaseMessage-ID: < 970706181904_-259209628@emout19.mail.aol.com I am appalled at what I see as ineptitude on the part of the defense in thiscase. Somebody ought to bring them on malpractice charges. (a) It iscounsel's responsibility to research thoroughly the provisions of DiplomaticImmunity as set forth by the state depart.,(b) Whether Gambia governmentregister him as special advisor on a special mission for the Gambia. Thisaccording to what is presented was noy done otherwise the judge would findfor Sissoho. If Mr Sissoho wants to be philantrophic fine, but don't be afool on top of it. I can see giving money to a high school marching band, butI cannot see spending $180,000.00 plus legal fees on those lawyers or$10,000.00 on a masseuse that did not do anything to earn it.This is utterlyridiculous and these lawyers should be made to pay. They could haveplea-bargain the case using his philantrophic adventures to his advantage andtelling the judge that his behaviour reflect the way business is done in WestAfrica. The judge is more inclined to believe this than the "lane brain ideaof an affirmitive defense. Those of you in the Miami area familiar with thiscase should help get another counsel for him an provide us with transcriptsof the case or the case number so we can retrieve it on court t.v's web site.If Mr. Sissoho's religious beliefs don't allow him to enjoy the amenities ofweatern life , for god's sack stay the hell away from it. Again anybodyfamiliar with this case, please supply us with more details.ThanksDaddy Sang------------------------------Date: Sun, 6 Jul 1997 20:00:55 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970706192814.5336A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Daddy Sang wrote : "I am appalled at what I see as ineptitude on the partof the defense in this case."Perhaps the reason Mr. Sissoho lost the case is that he had nocase. After all, he has admitted to attempting to bribe a U.S. official.Even if he had diplomatic immunity, which circumstantial factors such asMr. Sissoho's illteracy would most likely preclude, the intent ofimmunity is not to facilitate the commission of petty crimes.It says a lot about The Gambian government that it is spending itsfew and scarce resources in the defense of an admitted lawbreaker. Thisunusual energy from the moribound and corrupt Gambian bureaucracy coupledwith the fact that Mr. Sissoho continues to be housed by poor Gambiantaxpayers makes me wonder if this is the first time that he has attemptedto bribe public officials. After all, there are many individuals in TheGambia who are wealthier than Sissoho and who have invested a lot moremoney in the economy but who continue to live in their own houses and arenot guarded by Gambian soldiers as is the mysterious Sissoho.The growing American unwillingness to accept the abuses ofdiplomatic priviledges is welcome and will hopefully refocus the energiesof Gambian diplomats towards carrying out their duties as envoys ofGambian taxpayers.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 06 Jul 1997 22:01:49 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New "demo" issues of The ObserverMessage-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970706220149.006e2278@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia-L:Please find more demo issues from June, courtesy of Abdou Touray andMomodou Camara, at...Regards,Francis------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 09:31:22 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)Message-ID: < 61B190095F@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: Jose Forlani < gg33@ihw.bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de To: "'Aline Clerc'" < aline.clerc@dgr.epfl.ch >,"'Anne Boulland'" anne.boulland@airliquide.com >,"'Blaise Fleury'" blaise.fleury@ibap.dgc.epfl.ch >,"'Bruno Merz'" bmerz@gfz-potsdam.de >,"'Didier Robert'" < didier@inser.ch >,"'Francois Georgy'" < fgeorgy@ibm.net To: "'Jonathan Trail'" < jonathan.trail@ebay.sun.com >,"'Jordi Montserrat'" montserrat.itv@srpv.ch >,"'Marc Riedo'" < marc.riedo@dgr.epfl.ch >,"'Martine Forlani'" < martine.forlani@ehl.ch >,"'Olivier Girard'" < olivier.girard@bakom.admin.ch >,"'Philippe Girard'" < philippe.girard@tsr.srg-ssr.ch To: "'Philippe Noirjean'" < Pnoirjean@atge.automail.com >,"'Piroska Simonkay'"Subject: WG: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 08:56:14 +0200----------Von: Petra Kastner-Klein[SMTP: petra.kastner-klein@bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de Gesendet: Thursday, July 03, 1997 11:13 AMAn: Merz; Rau Matthias; Baerlund Ilona; Lehmann; Zehe Erwin#10.5.1995 S(rz09); Disse Markus; Fedorovitsch Evgeni; Bardossy Andreas; Casper Markus; Muster; Badde Oliver; Klein Petra; Schmitt-HeideriBetreff: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)>Return-Path: < rculrike@uxmail.ust.hk >From: < rculrike@uxmail.ust.hk >Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)>To: GG12@ihwhp2.bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de (Petra Klein)>Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 09:24:33 +0800 (HKT)>Cc: richiardone@to.infn.it (renzo richiardone), thor@cmr.no (Thor Gjesdal), stockhause@ifu.fhg.de (Martina Stockhause)>Forwarded message:>>From kornblueh@dkrz.de Tue Jul 1 22:15:06 1997>From: kornblueh@dkrz.de (Luis Kornblueh)>Message-Id: < 199707011413.QAA10815@regen.dkrz.de >Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)>To: rculrike@uxmail.ust.hk (Ulrike Niemeier)>Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 16:13:26 +0200 (MET DST)>X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4ME+ PL15 (25)]>MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII>Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit>----- Forwarded message from Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen ----->>From claussen@pik-potsdam.de Tue Jul 1 16:01:34 1997>Return-Path: < claussen@pik-potsdam.de >Received: from fire.dkrz.de by regen.dkrz.de (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)> id QAA09041; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 16:01:16 +0200>Received: from s8.pik-potsdam.de (s8.pik-potsdam.de [193.174.19.132])> by fire.dkrz.de (8.8.5/8.8.4) with SMTP> id PAA16404 for < mpi@dkrz.de >; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:57:05 +0200 (MET DST)>Received: from ws41.pik-potsdam.de by s8.pik-potsdam.de (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA27402; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:13 +0100>Received: by ws41.pik-potsdam.de (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)> id AA22366; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:12 +0100>From: "Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen" < claussen@pik-potsdam.de >Message-Id: < 9707011558.ZM18780@ws41.pik-potsdam.de >Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:12 +0000>X-Mailer: Z-Mail (3.2.1 10apr95)>To: mpi@dkrz.de >Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)>Content-Length: 3305>--- Forwarded mail from erhard@pik-potsdam.de (Markus Erhard)>Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:50:25 +0100>To: pikall>From: erhard@pik-potsdam.de (Markus Erhard)>Subject: WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)>>From: Koppisch < koppisch@rz.uni-greifswald.de >>Subject: WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)>>To: hermann.heilmeier@uni-bayreuth.de >>Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 20:18:30 METDST>>Cc: erhard@pik-potsdam.de >>X-UIDL: be52144d0c9370a99ae4dd2831d73b08>>>>>>>>>>---------->>Betreff: fwd: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)>>>>I'd like to bring the following to your attention:>>>>------- Forwarded Message Follows ------->>>>Date sent: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 20:44:50 -0700>>From: Frank Hirtz < fwhirtz@ucdavis.edu >>Subject: vote!>>>>A few Neo-Nazi groups are trying to create (again) a usenet>>group where they want to keep in contact with each other>>regarding their activities. I believe it is not necessary>>to dwell further on these activities.>>>>The group is rec.music.white-power.>>>>To create such a group, they have to win a referendum that is>>always organised when a new usenet group is created. All persons>>with an email address, and only those, can vote in this>>referendum.>>>>It is IMPORTANT to vote only once, otherwise the vote is>>cancelled.>>>>To prevent the creation of this group, you have to:>> 1. Send this message to people you know>> 2. Send an email to the following address:>> music-vote@sub-rosa.com >> with as contents (not 'subject') ONLY the following line:>> I vote NO on rec.music.white-power>>>> Since the vote is automatic, it is important to send the exact>> line as it is given above, without adding anything, not even>> a name.>> And please send it only once or it becomes invalid ! Also, please>> FORWARD THIS LETTER TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW WITH AN E-MAIL>> ADDRESS>>___________________________________________________________________>>Frank Hirtz Department of Human and Community Development>> University of California, Davis>> Davis, CA 95616>> Tel: (916) 752 8928; Fax: (916) 752 5660>>___________________________________________________________________>>>>Barbara Praetorius>>Deutsches Institut f=FCr Wirtschaftsforschung - German Institute for =>>Economic=20>>Research>>DIW, K=F6nigin-Luise-Str. 5, D-14195 Berlin>>Phone ++49 (30) 89 789 676 Fax ++49 (30) 89 789 200 =>> http://www.diw-berlin.de=20 >>>>Tjark Goerges>>Dept. of Plant Nutrition and Soil Science>>Kiel University>>24118 Kiel, Germany>>Olshausenstr. 40>>Phone +49-431-880-3194>>Private +49-4340-9794>>Fax +49-431-880-1625>>email: tgoerges@plantnutrition.uni-kiel.de >> http://www.uni-kiel.de:8080/plantnutrition_soilscience >>>>>>>>>>>>>----------------------------------------------->Markus Erhard>Potsdam-Institute for Climate Impact Research>P.O.Box 60 12 03>D-14412 Potsdam>phone: +49 331/288-2539>FAX: -2600>email: erhard@pik-potsdam.de >----------------------------------------------->---End of forwarded mail from erhard@pik-potsdam.de (Markus Erhard)>-->Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen Tel.: +49 (0) 331 288 2522>Potsdam-Institut fuer Klimafolgenforschung Fax : +49(0) 331 288 2600>Postfach 601203>D- 14412 Potsdam>Germany e-mail: claussen@pik-potsdam.de >----- End of forwarded message from Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen ----->--> \\\\\> (-0^0-)>--------------------------oOO--(_)--OOo-----------------------------> Luis Kornblueh Tel. : +49-40-41173289> Max-Planck-Institute of Meteorology Fax. : +49-40-41173366> Bundesstr. 55> D-20146 Hamburg Email: kornblueh@dkrz.de > Federal Republic of Germany> Key fingerprint = B3 69 B2 FC 81 65 F4 E7 44 45 EA 1A 82 BF D3 A6>--> __o> _`\<;_> ___(_)/_(_)______________________________________________________________> Ulrike Niemeier email: rculrike@uxmail.ust.hk > Research Centre tel: +852 2358 6910> University of Science fax: +852 2358 1334> & Technology> Clear Water Bay> Hong Kong> _________________________________________________________________________>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<>> Dipl.-Phys. Petra Kastner-Klein <<>> Inst. f. Hydrologie und Wasserwirtschaft <<>> Universitaet Karlsruhe <<>> Kaiserstr. 12 <<>> 76128 Karlsruhe <<>> Tel. 0721/608-4107 <<>> Fax 0721/661329 <<>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>Jose Forlani Tel: 0049 / (0)721 / 608 42 22FAX: 0049 / (0)721 / 66 13 29Email: gg33@ihwhp2.bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Institut fuer Hydrologie und WasserwirtschaftUniversitaet Karlsruhe (T.H.)Kaiserstrasse 12D-76128 KARLSRUHEGermany---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Privat: Markgrafenstrasse 32D-76133 KARLSRUHE 0049 / (0)721 / 38 07 13<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:48:08 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBEMessage-ID: < 01BC8ACB.C4083E40@dihb.qatar.net.qa ****** THE GENESIS OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE*******Even if Dr.Leakey is wrong in positing that black humanity is the Adam andEve of Non-Black humanity, he is definitetly right in saying that the wholeof black humanity is genetically related.And if that is accepted,it must also be accepted that the various languagesthat black people speak are also genetically related.That, plus itsrelationship with ethnic feeling is what we want to look at in this and thecoming installments.At present, black africa has about 1800 languages, and that constitutesabout 30% of the total number of languages on the entire planet.That soundsvery depressing of course!And maybe that is why one writer once commentedto the effect that: "Africa is so linguistically confused that it cannotcommunicate with itself,never mind communicat with the rest of the world."But before we can plunge into our continent's language puzzle, we need toinform ourselves of a couple of facts about the nature of language.Languageis basically nothing more than an instrument to talk about the world aroundus; and that world could be the physical one that we see around us or ourown inner experiences and thoughts or those of the group we belong to.Thatbeing the case, if there is an upheaval or a lot of quick changes has takenplace in either the physical or experiential world of the people,theirlanguage quickly changes to reflect the new reality.It would follow fromthat that the languages of societies that are relatively stable tend tochange less than the languages of the societies that experience change moreoften.Now, let us assume that a group of one thousand mandikos left upperEgypt after the invasion of the Hykos 1800 years before the birth of Christand headed east towards Sudan; then headed south towards Ethiopia .And letus assume that after three hundred years of stay in Ethiopia some of thedescendants of those Mandinka speaking people decided that they didn't liketo stay in Ethiopia any longer so they also packed their bags and headedwest and eventually reached the Atlantic Ocean (West Africa) around thetime that Jesus Christ was born.And let us assume further that after 400years of settling down in West Africa, a Caravan Trading Mission came fromEgypt to buy some west African gold and salt from the West AfricanMandikos; and let us say that it turned out that the head of the missionwas incidentally none other than a descendant of the upper Egypt Mandinkaswho had decided not to migrate from Egypt in the first place.Now,the factthat the head of the mission is also a mandinka is communicationallyirrelevant because neither party would be able to talk to each otherwithout the service of a translator.If this same person (head of themission), after finishing his business in West Africa, went to Ethiopia andmet the descendants of those Mandinkas that had settled there,he wouldagain have to get himself a very able translator or else he would never beable to communicate with his cousins.Now, in Linguistics,the Mandinkalanguage that the upper Egyptian speaks is the Mother Language for both theWest African and Ethiopian Mandinka ,and these last two are the theDaughter Languages to the upper Egyptian one.Now,if a group of languagesrelated in the manner that we have just described,they are said to begenetically related but because members of these three Mandinka languagescannot directly talk to each other without the service of a translator,they(the three languages) are said to be mutually UNINTELLIGIBLE.So, now weknow that even if a group of languages have a commonality of origin, butcease to communicate to each other consistently for a prolonged period oftime,there would come a day when they would not be intelligible to eachother.This is the kind of thing that has more or less happened to ourlanguages in Africa.And we will soon try to demonstrate that by giving realexamples,but for the mean time we want to talk about the the tribal aspect.We cannot understand black africa's obsession with tribe without firstgoing back again to where it all started,namely, egypt,because the sins ofthe fathers has throughout history had a cruel way of visiting the sons(and dauthers).So,Egyypt was devided at one time into thirty provinces andeach province in turn was devided into a number of districts and it goeswithout saying that the people living in any given district (neighbourhood)are more or less related to each other by blood.And for administrativereasons,each district was assigned a flag on which an animal or a bird isdrawn(pictogram) on it,a very practical way of identifying who comes fromwhere.This procedure was necessary because every district was assigned bythe state to perform a specific service or profession as its contributionto the national development.Now let us say that a given district is given aflag on which a goat is drawn and that the profession of the people iscarpentry; they would as time went on be known as the Goat Clan or theCarpenters,since they alone would have the goat as their symbol.Thisdivision and specialisation of labour evntually led to the heridetarytransmission of trades(and also the begining of TOTEMIC names for blackpeople eg.Jatta,Manneh,Njie),thus carpenter fathers teaching their sons allthe secrets of carpentry and the sons in turn teach their sons etc.And noone would have anything to do with any other profession different from ththe one ones own clan was specialised in.It became a taboo of almost areligious proportion either not to perform the trade your people are famousfor or to venture into new ones.People who did that were dismembered andcut off from the group.That was tantamount to a death sentence in theancient world,because one belonged to the Clan and not to onesself or toones parents.Because it was the clan thatt gave the individual itsidentity,livelihood,culture and security. And anyone attempting to abusethose previliges would be doing it at the pain of death.It was very rarefor anyone in Egypt of those days to even contemplate such a thing!We need to say one more thing here before concluding this installment.Oneof the secrets of ancient egypts strenght in almost all her four thousandyears of history was its linguistic homogenity.A villager from any part ofegypt on a visit to Thebes or Memphis (the capitals) would talk in hisdialect to the urbanites and be perfectly understood by them.So we can nowconclude by saying that the fierce Clanishness that had been learnt andinternalized in the profession oriented districts of Ancient Egypyt wellbefore the Great Migrations somehow interplayed and interacted with the newlanguages acquired after the Treks to produce a black person that is almostincapable of thoughts and actions that trancend the immediate concerns ofthe Ethnic group he belongs.The Grip of History, as it turns out ,can be socruel and overpowering sometimes!In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we will talk about the black languages and howmost of them are genetically related.And until then????.Regards Basssss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:51:37 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:(PART4) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBEMessage-ID: < 01BC8ACC.24946E00@dihb.qatar.net.qa ----------From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 02/NEiU CaCea/1418 11:48 OTo: ' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' Subject: RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE****** THE GENESIS OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE*******Even if Dr.Leakey is wrong in positing that black humanity is the Adam andEve of Non-Black humanity, he is definitetly right in saying that the wholeof black humanity is genetically related.And if that is accepted,it must also be accepted that the various languagesthat black people speak are also genetically related.That, plus itsrelationship with ethnic feeling is what we want to look at in this and thecoming installments.At present, black africa has about 1800 languages, and that constitutesabout 30% of the total number of languages on the entire planet.That soundsvery depressing of course!And maybe that is why one writer once commentedto the effect that: "Africa is so linguistically confused that it cannotcommunicate with itself,never mind communicat with the rest of the world."But before we can plunge into our continent's language puzzle, we need toinform ourselves of a couple of facts about the nature of language.Languageis basically nothing more than an instrument to talk about the world aroundus; and that world could be the physical one that we see around us or ourown inner experiences and thoughts or those of the group we belong to.Thatbeing the case, if there is an upheaval or a lot of quick changes has takenplace in either the physical or experiential world of the people,theirlanguage quickly changes to reflect the new reality.It would follow fromthat that the languages of societies that are relatively stable tend tochange less than the languages of the societies that experience change moreoften.Now, let us assume that a group of one thousand mandikos left upperEgypt after the invasion of the Hykos 1800 years before the birth of Christand headed east towards Sudan; then headed south towards Ethiopia .And letus assume that after three hundred years of stay in Ethiopia some of thedescendants of those Mandinka speaking people decided that they didn't liketo stay in Ethiopia any longer so they also packed their bags and headedwest and eventually reached the Atlantic Ocean (West Africa) around thetime that Jesus Christ was born.And let us assume further that after 400years of settling down in West Africa, a Caravan Trading Mission came fromEgypt to buy some west African gold and salt from the West AfricanMandikos; and let us say that it turned out that the head of the missionwas incidentally none other than a descendant of the upper Egypt Mandinkaswho had decided not to migrate from Egypt in the first place.Now,the factthat the head of the mission is also a mandinka is communicationallyirrelevant because neither party would be able to talk to each otherwithout the service of a translator.If this same person (head of themission), after finishing his business in West Africa, went to Ethiopia andmet the descendants of those Mandinkas that had settled there,he wouldagain have to get himself a very able translator or else he would never beable to communicate with his cousins.Now, in Linguistics,the Mandinkalanguage that the upper Egyptian speaks is the Mother Language for both theWest African and Ethiopian Mandinka ,and these last two are the theDaughter Languages to the upper Egyptian one.Now,if a group of languagesrelated in the manner that we have just described,they are said to begenetically related but because members of these three Mandinka languagescannot directly talk to each other without the service of a translator,they(the three languages) are said to be mutually UNINTELLIGIBLE.So, now weknow that even if a group of languages have a commonality of origin, butcease to communicate to each other consistently for a prolonged period oftime,there would come a day when they would not be intelligible to eachother.This is the kind of thing that has more or less happened to ourlanguages in Africa.And we will soon try to demonstrate that by giving realexamples,but for the mean time we want to talk about the the tribal aspect.We cannot understand black africa's obsession with tribe without firstgoing back again to where it all started,namely, egypt,because the sins ofthe fathers has throughout history had a cruel way of visiting the sons(and dauthers).So,Egyypt was devided at one time into thirty provinces andeach province in turn was devided into a number of districts and it goeswithout saying that the people living in any given district (neighbourhood)are more or less related to each other by blood.And for administrativereasons,each district was assigned a flag on which an animal or a bird isdrawn(pictogram) on it,a very practical way of identifying who comes fromwhere.This procedure was necessary because every district was assigned bythe state to perform a specific service or profession as its contributionto the national development.Now let us say that a given district is given aflag on which a goat is drawn and that the profession of the people iscarpentry; they would as time went on be known as the Goat Clan or theCarpenters,since they alone would have the goat as their symbol.Thisdivision and specialisation of labour evntually led to the heridetarytransmission of trades(and also the begining of TOTEMIC names for blackpeople eg.Jatta,Manneh,Njie),thus carpenter fathers teaching their sons allthe secrets of carpentry and the sons in turn teach their sons etc.And noone would have anything to do with any other profession different from ththe one ones own clan was specialised in.It became a taboo of almost areligious proportion either not to perform the trade your people are famousfor or to venture into new ones.People who did that were dismembered andcut off from the group.That was tantamount to a death sentence in theancient world,because one belonged to the Clan and not to onesself or toones parents.Because it was the clan thatt gave the individual itsidentity,livelihood,culture and security. And anyone attempting to abusethose previliges would be doing it at the pain of death.It was very rarefor anyone in Egypt of those days to even contemplate such a thing!We need to say one more thing here before concluding this installment.Oneof the secrets of ancient egypts strenght in almost all her four thousandyears of history was its linguistic homogenity.A villager from any part ofegypt on a visit to Thebes or Memphis (the capitals) would talk in hisdialect to the urbanites and be perfectly understood by them.So we can nowconclude by saying that the fierce Clanishness that had been learnt andinternalized in the profession oriented districts of Ancient Egypyt wellbefore the Great Migrations somehow interplayed and interacted with the newlanguages acquired after the Treks to produce a black person that is almostincapable of thoughts and actions that trancend the immediate concerns ofthe Ethnic group he belongs.The Grip of History, as it turns out ,can be socruel and overpowering sometimes!In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we will talk about the black languages and howmost of them are genetically related.And until then????.Regards Basssss!------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:25:00 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970707102651.AAA54636@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Susan Hayes has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 16:44:36 + 0200 METFrom: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)Message-ID: < 3E9A334C9@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITDate: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 09:31:22 + 0200 METReply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu From: "Alpha Robinson" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)Sorry about the 'unreadable' nature of the previous mail. It was sentin a hurry. For those interested, here is the essential part of theforwarded message.Thanks.Alpha>>A few Neo-Nazi groups are trying to create (again) a usenet>>group where they want to keep in contact with each other>>regarding their activities. I believe it is not necessary>>to dwell further on these activities.>>>>The group is rec.music.white-power.>>>>To create such a group, they have to win a referendum that is>>always organised when a new usenet group is created. All persons>>with an email address, and only those, can vote in this>>referendum.>>>>It is IMPORTANT to vote only once, otherwise the vote is>>cancelled.>>>>To prevent the creation of this group, you have to:>> 1. Send this message to people you know>> 2. Send an email to the following address:>> music-vote@sub-rosa.com >> with as contents (not 'subject') ONLY the following line:>> I vote NO on rec.music.white-power>>>> Since the vote is automatic, it is important to send the exact>> line as it is given above, without adding anything, not even>> a name.>> And please send it only once or it becomes invalid ! Also, please>> FORWARD THIS LETTER TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW WITH AN E-MAIL>> ADDRESS>>___________________________________________________________________>>Frank Hirtz Department of Human and Community Development>> University of California, Davis>> Davis, CA 95616>> Tel: (916) 752 8928; Fax: (916) 752 5660>>___________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:06:36 -0400 (EDT)From: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Need email of The ObserverMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Does anyone have an email address for the The Observer?ThanksDave*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 22:58:45 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970707220041.AAA38758@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Liz Stewart has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:13:47 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living UnderMessage-ID: < 3021660061.179450892@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 03-Jul-97 ***Title: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living Under SiegeBy Lansana FofanaKOIDU, Sierra Leone, Jul 3 (IPS) - The eastern district of Konotook a battering during Sierra Leone's civil war as rebels andgovernment forces battled for control of its gold and diamondfields.Now it's under pressure again as a result of a month-longinterruption of road transport by a militia opposed to SierraLeone's military junta.''Foodstuff, petrol, kerosene and other essential items havestopped coming in and we now survive on reserves. Pretty soonthese may run out,'' Sahr Komba, a civil servant resident inKoidu, Kono's main town, tells IPS.''People here must brace themselves for worse to come,'' headds. ''Because of the blockade by the Kamajors, transportvehicles have not been plying the highway leading to and out ofthe town. Things are getting worse.''The Kamajors, said to number over 10,000, are hunters whom thethen govenment organised into militias about three years ago tohelp the military fight Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels.However, after a May 25 coup that ousted civilian presidentAhmed Tejan Kabbah, the RUF teamed up with the military while theKamajors, angered by the overthrow, turned their guns on theruling Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC).The hunters, who have blocked the main highway between Koiduand Freetown, 320kms to the west, have vowed to fight the militaryjunta and its allies of the RUF, which now calls itself thePeople's Army, until Tejan Kabbah is reinstated.''We will fight till the AFRC/RUF government is kicked out,''Kamajor Kinnie Morie told IPS. ''Our cause is to restore democracyand we can't sit back and see this country being ravaged by armedthugs.''After making several unsuccessful attempts to dislodge theKamajors from their strongholds in the southeast of the country,the AFRC/RUF forces turned their attention to Kono. The two sidesfought recently for the control of the Freetown-Koidu highway butthe hunters still occupy parts of it.Last week the AFRC offered to sign a truce with the militiasand repeated an earlier offer for them to join it as the RUF haddone. ''We believe the Kamajors are our brothers and so we don'tintend marginalising them,'' an AFRC official told IPS this week.But the Kamajors have turned down the offers and have continuedblocking transport to and from Kono.The gold- and dismond-mining area also used to be SierraLeone's breadbasket, but the rebel war that started in 1991 chasedfarmers from their fields. Armed clashes that broke out monthsafter a November 1996 peace accord delayed the resumption ofagriculture. Then came the coup and the blockade.Since the war, Kono's roughly 500,000 people, some of themmigrant miners from other West African countries, have had todepend on Freetown for essential goods, including rice, the staplein Sierra Leone. The blockade has thus hurt the area's residents.''Before the military coup and the Kamajor blockade, rice usedto be sold for 23,000 leones a (50-kg) bag but now the price hassoared to 60,000 leones,'' complains Saffia Fanday, a publicservant in Koidu. ''Petrol which was sold at 4,000 a gallon nowgoes for 30,000.''The leone exchanges at 1,000 to the U.S. dollar.''The situation in Kono is bad enough,'' says Charles Sesay, arelief worker based here. ''There is no good drinking water, nomedicines in the government-run hospital, no electricity and nowfood and other vital items have stopped coming in. This isalarming.''According to Sesay, epidemics could break out if the situationcontinues. ''Already children have been dying daily because of thelack of proper health care services and there is the loomingthreat of cholera, measles and other outbreaks,'' he says.According to some reports, about 10 children have been dyingeach day in Kono, where all schools have been closed since theblockade. (END/IPS/LF/KB/97)Origin: Harare/SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:18:25 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real PeaceMessage-ID: < 827981790.179451146@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 02-Jul-97 ***Title: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real PeaceBy Attes JohnsonMONROVIA, Jul 2 (IPS) - As Liberia moves towards elections, peoplehere agree on one thing: any vote at the Jul. 19 polls must be avote for peace and stability.''We want our children to be educated in order to be able toface the challenges of tomorrow,'' says Gloria Talawarian, ataylor in downtown Monrovia. ''We want elections for peace andsecurity.''Similar calls have been issued by participants in the variousstreet parades and rallies that have added a dash of colour to theelection campaign, which started on Jun. 16.''We are tired of living like beggars in our own home ... orliving in Greystone,'' said one of the hundreds of People'sDemocratic Party of Liberia (PDPL) backers who marched in mid-Junein support of PDPL presidential hopeful George Toe Washington.Greystone is a private residential area for Americans.Thousands of people sought refuge there when they were forced fromtheir homes by factional fighting that broke out in Monrovia inApril 1996, seven months after the country's factions agreed toend a civil war they began in 1989.The fighting ended in June 1996 and since the start of thisyear, a West African peacekeeping force, ECOMOG, has beendisarming the factions. However, many of the combattants have beenunwilling to hand in their weapons and this has forced the WestAfrican peacekeepers to carry out searches in various parts of thecountry. On Jun. 26, ECOMOG disclosed that it had recovered 7,000hidden arms since February.Liberia's church officials are also worried that the electionmay be marred by violence. In a Jun. 18 press release, the LiberiaCouncil of Churches (LCC) urged political parties and theirsupporters to be tolerant of one another's views and to refrainfrom character assassination during the campaign.It also called on the parties to educate their followers so asto prevent them from engaging in acts that could ignite violence.''Activities of all contending parties should aim at providingdeliverance for those who have been cut off from normal life dueto the long-running civil war and create democratic empowermentfor our people, thereby allowing them to freely participate in theprocess,'' ran the appeal, signed by LCC Secretary-General Rev.Stephen Muin.But at least four parties, including the Unity Party (UP),headed by former UN Development Programme (UNDP) Africa DirectorEllen Johnson Sirleaf -- one of the two frontrunners --, havecomplained that their activists had been the victims of violentattacks. The complaints were submitted on Jun. 18 to theIndependent Electoral Commission (IECOM).At a four-hour meeting he held on Jun. 24 with representativesof political parties, ECOMOG Commander General Victor Malu chargedthat some presidential candidates, whom he described as''troublemakers'', were plotting to kill their opponents.He also warned against violence. ''While ECOMOG is escortinganybody to campaign, if you throw stones at that person, you willbe throwing stones at ECOMOG and, as such, ECOMOG will retaliateby throwing bullets (at you),'' Malu said.In the meantime, IECOM itself has not had an easy time of it.It was only on Jun. 25 that its 6,500 registrars began the task ofregistering voters.The Commission has not yet received all the money it has beenpromised by the Liberian and foreign governments for theorganisation of the election, and the registration drive has beensnagged by logistical problems.Up to last weekend, some of the 2,000 registration centres hadnot yet been equipped, while getting to those that are alreadyfunctioning is not always easy.''People are finding it hard to turn out to register due to thepoor weather (heavy rains) each day, coupled with the state of theroads that have been abandoned due to the war,'' said taxi driverPeter Mulbah. ''Bridges have been destroyed. Vehicles can't moveabout freely.''Amid all the snags, Liberians hope that the election will gosmoothly and usher in a new era for the troubled country.There are around 1.2 million people of voting age in the smallWest African nation. The main contenders in the presidential raceare Johnson-Sirleaf and former rebel leader Charles Taylor of theNational Patriotic Party (NPP).''We don't care who wins,'' Oldman Says Dahn, an elderly farmerfrom Nimba county in the north, told IPS. ''All our concern is tosleep and get up in peace again, send our children to school andgrow our food once again.'' (END/IPS/AJ/KB/97)Origin: Harare/LIBERIA-POLITICS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:20:44 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Beijing Followup #89Message-ID: < 954662878.179451378@inform-bbs.dk GLOBALNET 89International Women's Tribune Centre, 777 United Nations Plaza, NewYork, NY 10017, Tel: (1-212) 687-8633. Fax: (1-212) 661-2704 . e-mail:WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH YOUR NETWORKS.July 1, 1997by Anne S. WalkerUPDATE ON UN EVENTS AROUND WOMEN'S HUMAN RIGHTSAppointment of Mary Robinson as High Commissioner for Human Rights! UNSecretary General Kofi Annan, in announcing this appointment, said "Ithink it is one of the most important appointments that I will have theopportunity of making in my term." It is expected that Ms. Robinson willassume her duties before the 52nd session of the UN General Assembly(September 1997). Mary Robinson, currently President of Ireland,participated in the work of the International Committee of Jurists inGeneva between 1987and 1990, and was special rapporteur to the Councilof Europe's Interregional Meeting on the theme "Human Rights on the Dawnof the 21st Century.". She is the first woman to be appointed HighCommissioner for Human Rights.CEDAW Meets in New York July 7 - 25, 1997. The Committee on theElimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) opens its 17thSession at the UN in New York at 10.00am, Monday July 7th. The 23experts of CEDAW, who serve in their personal capacity, monitor theimplementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms ofDiscrimination Against Women which was adopted by the UN GeneralAssembly in 1979 and came into force in 1981. The Convention has so farbeen ratified by 160 countries. Last year, the Committee revised itsguidelines for reporting by inviting Governments to include informationon measures taken to implement the Beijing Platform for Action. TheCommittee also urged the UN/CSW to prepare an Optional Protocol to theConvention which would allow individuals and groups the right topetition the Committe directly about violations of women's rights. The23 expert members of CEDAW for this session are: Charlotte Abaka(Ghana); Ayse Feride Acar (Turkey); Emna Aouij (Tunisia); Tendai RuthBare (Zimbabwe); Desiree Patricia Bernard (Guyana); Carlota Bustelo delReal (Spain); Silvia Rose Cartwright (New Zealand); Miriam YolandeEstrada Castillo (Ecuador); Ivanka Corti (Italy); Aurora Javate de Dios(Philippines); Yolande Ferrer Gomez (Cuba); Aida Gonzalez Martinez(Mexico); Sunaryati Hartono (Indonesia); Salma Khan (Bangladesh);Yung-Chung Kim (Republic of Korea); Ahoua Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso); AnneLise Ryel (Norway); Ginko Sato (Japan); Hanna Beate Schopp-Schilling(Germany); Carmel Shalev (Israel); Lin Shangzhen (China); KongitSinegiorgis (Ethiopia); and Mervat Tallawy (Egypt). For furtherinformation, contact Ann Marie Erb-Leoncavallo, UN Department of PublicInformation. Tel: (1-212) 963-0499. Fax: (1-212) 963-1186.Two Special Consultations Between NGOs and CEDAW Experts Planned: Thesewill be held on July 10 and 17 from 1:15 - 2:45 pm in Conference Room 7for NGOs that have information to present to CEDAW on the situation ofwomen in the nine countries that are presenting reports: Antigua andBarbuda; Argentina; Armenia; Australia; Bangladesh; Israel; Italy;Luxembourg; and Namibia. NGOs interested in attending the CEDAW sessionand/or the two consultations should contact: Koh Miyaoi, NGO Liaison inthe UN Division for the Advancement of Women (UN/DAW). Tel: (1-212)963-8034. Fax: (1-212) 963-3643CEDAW Sessions in 1998: CEDAW meets again in New York from 12 - 30 Jan.1998 with a pre-session from 5-9 Jan. 1998. For further informationcontact Ann Marie Erb-Leoncavallo of UN/DPI at address given above.Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) session in 1998: UN/CSW willmeet from 2 - 13 March 1998. Priority themes for this session are:Violence Against Women; Women and Armed Conflict; Human Rights of Womenand; The Girl Child. In 1998, the United Nations will be celebrating 50years since the signing of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights in1948, and groups worldwide are planning special commemorative eventsthat will take place during this year. Women's groups are planning tomake the CSW session a focus of their ongoing concern for women's humanrights, and much discussion is taking place in various parts of theworld about ways to do this. Watch for a special edition of GlobalFaxnet that will carry as much information as possible about plans andpreparations for March 1998. If you have information about plans in yourcountry or region, please let us know!------------------------------Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:12:23 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil PipelineMessage-ID: < 632942558.179450570@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 03-Jul-97 ***Title: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil PipelineBy Pratap ChatterjeeSAN FRANCISCO, Jul. 3 (IPS) - Three of the World's largest oilcompanies - Exxon, Shell and Elf - are finalising plans to pourbillions of dollars into a 1,000 kms pipeline from southern Chadto a tanker port in Cameroon.Environmental activists from AfriÂXKðQ]ðWÛ,ÜÕK-ÛP[YðZÂXKððhowever, are coincerned that the new project may turn into anightmare for the ecology and human rights - as happened with theShell exploration programme in the Niger delta.For Chad - a landlocked country ranked among the poorest inthe world - the project promises a major stimulus to the economywhich depends on cotton exports for half the national income.For Cameroon - which depends on oil revenues for half itsincome - the project could bring investors to outlying northernoilfields which it badly needs to supplement its dwindling coastalreserves.The World Bank is considering making a 370 million dollar loanfor the four billion dollar project through the InternationalDevelopment Association and the International Finance Corporation,branches of the multilateral institution that advance loans to theworld's poorest countries and to the private sector.Critics fear the loan could well be abused in both countries,which have been involved in corruption and human rights abuseswhile having little experience in the environmental problemscaused by pipelines.''We are especially worried about water pollution since thepipeline will cross several of our largest rivers, which are usedby local communities for their daily needs,'' says Louis Djomo,coordinator of of the African Forest Action Network (AFAN), anetwork of 60 West and Central African non-governmentalorganizations (NGOs)He points to Ogoniland in neighboring Nigeria where more than30 years of Shell oil exploration has polluted drinking water, andcaused fish to disappear from the rivers. Crops now cannot grow onlarge stretches of now-infertile land in the ogoni region.The Doba basin has been a historic centre for Christian andanimist rebel groups that have opposed the Muslim-dominated northfor the past 30 years.''There is a lot of talk about the coming oil bonanza inN'Djamena, but Chadian human rights monitors fear that the oilwill lead to an increase in repression and human rights violationsin the South,'' says Irene Mandeau, who heads AmnestyInternational's working group on Chad. Local people report thatproblems have already arisen.About three years ago Dingamtolem Ajikolmian, a local peasant,heard that an airplane was to land on a nearby field, so hedecided to take his children to witness the rare event. NervousChadian security forces protecting Exxon staff shot and killedAjikolmian in front of his children, according to Claudia andMartin Duppel, volunteers from Germany who lived in the Dobaregion for several years.Activists also do not believe that the wealth from this newproject will trickle down to those in need. TransparencyInternational, an international coalition fighting corruption ininternational business transactions, ranks Cameroon among theworld's 10 worst offenders in corrupt practices.In Chad corruption is so severe that Western donors haveinsisted that public finances be controlled by a Swiss companycalled Coteca, according to the British Economist magazine.Reporters and activists, who have visited the area, report thatthe consortium officials have been extremely uncooperative aboutreleasing information and they found it difficult to assess a truepicture of the situation.Initially Exxon officials even refused to turn over basicproject documents to U.S. government officials, but became moreforthcoming after thir actions received unfavorable publicity inthe media.Company officials now say that the project documents will bemade available later this year. ''I think that the environmentaldocuments will answer a lot of questions. But until they becomepublic, I'm afraid that we cannot answer anything in definitiveterms,'' says Miles Shaw, an Exxon spokesman in Houston.Shaw also told IPS that the human rights situation hadimproved dramatically in recent months. ''Everybody has a slightlydifferent view of human rights but the groups in Doba have signeda recent treaty and everything is quite calm now,'' he told IPS.Shaw says that so far the companies have only done explorationwork and other oil industry experts say the pipeline could deliverbetween 150,000 and 250,000 barrels per day from the Kom,Miandoum, Bolobo and Sdigui fields.These reserves are estimated at 900 million barrels and would bedelivered to an offshore platform near the Cameroonian port ofKribi. Cameroon would eventually like foreign companies toconsider extending the pipeline to draw oil from Logone and Birniacross the border.In the United States the project has come in for heavycriticism from Korinna Horta, an economist with the Washingtonoffice of the US Environmental Defense Fund, who has ledinternational opposition to the project.''Exxon, Shell and ELF are not in the business of devolvingpower, redistributing wealth or dismantling corrupt and brutalgovernments,'' she says. ''Project approval would mock the Bank'sstated mission of poverty alleviation, and signal that the Bank'snew emphasis on cooperation with the private sector will amount tolittle more than a corporate welfare program.''The German parliament, which has ordered an investigation intothe Bank involvement in this matter, also raised questions on theidea that the pipeline project would alleviate poverty.Bank officials disagreed. ''Our decision on the loan will betaken on the basis of how the income from the project will be usedfor the local people,'' says Philippe Benoit, the task manager forthe loan.Alleviating poverty in these countries could be quite easy,says Horta. The World Bank itself estimates that a Central Africanhealth care package including neo-natal care would cost about just12 dollars per year per person.Benoit says the Bank has begun to work on these matters. ''Wealready have structural adjustment, health and educationprogrammes in Chad. We're seeing encouraging signs that thesituation has improved in the country,'' he told IPS.The concerns of Horta and Mandeau are shared by other groupslike Les Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) in France and theAfrican Forest Action Network (AFAN), an umbrella organisationthat represents some 60 groups in Central and West Africa.The activists consortium has vowed to fight to prevent theproject from going forward. ''We have to avoid a new Ogoniland,''says Helene Ballande of Les Amis de la Terre whose volunteers aregearing up to send protest letters to Elf. (ENDS/IPS/pc/elf/97)Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:23:35 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Report from GK '97 Alternative: "LoMessage-ID: < 2047606750.179451609@inform-bbs.dk Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 11:28:26 -0400 (EDT)From: sage < jesse@tao.ca To: gkd97@tristram.edc.org Subject: local knowledge - global wisdom reportLocal Knowledge Global Wisdom ReportThe Media Collective is an excuse to hack reality.However, in this age of Information Warfare, it can be difficult to findreality.The World Bank and the Government of Canada just finished hosting aconference in Toronto called 'Global Knowledge for Development'. The MediaCollective upstaged and infiltrated the Global Knowledge conference, andfound very little reality offered by the World Bank and surroundingCorporate and Government Sponsors.In this report I'm going to reflect on a four day period between June 22 andJune 25, in which I helped organize a counter-conference called 'LocalKnowledge - Global Wisdom', protested in the streets against the 'GlobalKnowledge' conference, then with the help of a colour scanner, internet, andcolour printer, reproduced copies of the badge necessary to gain entry tothe World Bank's invitation only, $750 admission, Global Knowledge '97(GK97).I consider this 4 day period as the Local Knowledge - Global Wisdomconference (LK), organized by the Media Collective. There were a number ofgood reasons for us to organize this counter-conference: dramatictechnological changes underway locally, regressive techno-fascist regime inpower provincially, international trade agreements dissolving sovereigntyand nation-states, and a potential audience of international visitors intown for the GK97 event. We wanted to perform a public education event, forour friends and community locally, as well as international participants inGK97.The World Bank scheduled the the Global Knowledge event to coincide with theEarth Summit being held in New York, where many of the progressive andanti-corporate NGOs would be spending their time and resources. The few whoattended Global Knowledge would not necessarily have the ability to resist,deflect, or derail the World Bank and Co.'s attempt to manufacture consent,and push through an agenda of free market, privatized communication,technocratic, surveillance state.Sunday June 22ndWe assembled speakers for Local Knowledge who would present a critical ifnot radical perspective on the 'Information Revolution' and the society ofthe 'Global Market'. Organized only three weeks ahead of time, with the helpof community radio and community networks, over 120 people participated inthe first day, including folk travelling from Africa, South America, Europe,and Asia (including a South African caucus of 20 people). Sunday began witheveryone taking the opportunity to introduce themselves to the group, andmake a brief statement on why they were there, or what they wanted to hearabout.Anna Melnikoff began the event by saying a few words on the art ofcommunication and the generation of knowledge. Change comes throughconversation, and development results through a democratic process involvingtolerance and diversity.I followed after Anna and spoke on the politics of the global village. Idefined the information revolution as: the overthrow of sovereigngovernments and the empowerment of private capital. National tradeliberalization has brought international trade regulation (MAI, WTO, APEC),national communication deregulation has spawned international corporateconcentration. The new state is based on the politics of connectedintelligence (the market and the network), and the religion of virtualreality (consumerism, and pay-per-choice).Dr. Bhausaheb Ubale, former Canadian Human Rights Commissioner, presented atalk on the impact of technology on development. He explained thattechnology could be used to speed up the development process, however if notaccompanied with sustainable rises in livelihood, such as clean air andwater, access to jobs or income, that the technology could be employedsolely by an entrenched and shrinking elite.Felix Stalder spoke about the new environments that contain an old story,employing the processes of connection, translation, and disconnection toillustrate how the financial networks use new technology to appropriate newpowers, while perpetuating the same control narrative. His talk is availableonline at: http://www.fis.utoronto.ca/~stalder/html/old-new.html PJ Lilley made a fun and provoking presentation, in which she drew a contextof the 'traps of sustainable development' as proposed by the World Bank.Presenting an image of a newly paved highway with a sign indicating a turnto the right, she argued that the current global development agenda isneither for people nor progressive/social ideals.A vegan feast for peace was served by the local Food Not Bombs group, and adub poet and hip-hop artist performed near the end of lunch. After the darktopics discussed in the morning session, the lunch was a peaceful way torelax and remember why we're here.The first speaker after lunch was Sydney White, who spoke about electronictreasuries, cashless societies, and the privation of social welfare systemswith the implementation of bio-metric scanning in the form of fingerprintidentification. Sydney discussed how first Metropolitan Toronto passedlegislation to privatize the digital management of the welfare system to asubsidiary of Citibank, as well as plans by the Harris regime to implementthe same program provincially, except on a larger scale that includes thehealth system, and various other government services such as licensing, andtaxation.Marjaleena Repo then spoke about NAFTA (North American Free Trade) and theexpansion into MAI (Multilateral Agreement on Investments). While discussingthe various efforts being waged to resist and cancel these internationalagreements, Marjaleena also warned about the dissolution of nationalsovereignty.The conference then split up into three concurrent sessions: off-linestruggles, on-line struggles, and organizing culture and media. These threesessions covered topics and groups such as No to APEC, Friends of theLubicon, Citizens for Local Democracy, Catalyst, Media Collective, TAOCommunications, Students against Neo-Liberalism, Web/APC, OPIRG, UniversalAccess, ENDA, the McLuhan Program, Information War, and Public Encryption.Sunday ended with an open general session discussing issues from the day.Plans were also made for a march to be held in the early evening down to thevenue holding the Global Knowledge conference. 42 people gathered in theearly evening summer sun, half on bikes, some carrying signs like 'free yourmind' or 'free global knowledge', and we all walked the dozen or so blocksfrom the University of Toronto (LK) to the Sheraton Centre (GK97). Theunruly mob walked down the middle of the street, blocking traffic on St.George, Beverley, and Queen Sts, employing a megaphone to broadcast newsabout the global corporate agenda envisioned by the world bank, theresistance celebrated by those marching, and the promise of free beer at theend of the line, for those who joined in on the march. As the marchproceeded, we were met with loud car horns from irate drivers, smiles fromsympathetic pedestrians, and television coverage by pre-warned media.When we arrived at the main entrance to Global Knowledge, we were met with ared carpet, and security guards scrambling to block the doors. We the peopledemanded entry to the conference but the security guards held strong. Nolonger than 60 seconds after we arrived, a member of the Metro PoliceIntelligence and Counter-Terrorism unit came out and begin asking who wewere, and what was our intent, the Prime Minister of Canada, and thePresident of the World Bank were due to arrive soon. Shortly thereafter halfa dozen police from 52 division arrived and peaceably removed us from thered carpet, wherein it was quickly rolled up and removed.Joined by dissident participants from inside the Global Knowledge event, westayed and blocked the main entrance for over an hour, sitting and standingin the sun, having a fun end to a long day. Some of us got into the buildingthrough other entrances, but the inside had tight security and multiplesecret service agents, as several heads of state (from Canada, Costa-Rica,and Uganda) were slated to give speeches. After we found out that themotorcades were diverted to underground entrances, we decided to meet at apatio for dinner and more discussion.Monday June 23International Independent Media FederationThe second day of Local Knowledge, Monday June 23rd, didn't begin until latein the afternoon. After the long first day, and even longer first night,those who could, slept in late on Monday. Global Knowledge meanwhile beganearly, and had sessions given by the likes of Jean Monty CEO of NorthernTelecom, one of the world's largest suppliers of telecom equipment, theglobal information infrastructure itself.The schedule for the second day of Local Knowledge was open. It began with ademonstration made by Scott Anderson of the International Institute forSustainable Development, of the Southern Development Gateway, a web siteemploying frames and java to organize and present sustainable developmentinfo. Running concurrent to this demonstration was an open forum on toolsfor action, organizing, and other issues that were brought up through thefirst day's events.In the late afternoon Local Knowledge also hosted a meeting of theInternational Independent Media Federation. Participants in this meetingincluded the host Media Collective, the Association for ProgressiveCommunications (international internet network), Videazimut (internationalnetwork of independent video and community media), and AMARC (internationalnetwork for community media), many of whom were in town for the GlobalKnowledge event. Topics discussed in this meeting were greatercollaboration, and the need for an independent and grassroots federation toorganize alternatives to the global corporate cocacolonization.That night as part of the weekly McLuhan Seminars, a presentation was madeby Guizhi Wuang on 'The Psychological Processes of Chinese Characters'.Guizhi, who is China's top McLuhan Scholar gave a fascinating presentationon the analogic nature of the Chinese alphabet, as well as drawing on themany parallels between Chinese linguistic culture and characteristics of theInternet.Tuesday June 24 and Wednesday June 25Infiltrating Global KnowledgeParticipants of the Local Knowledge event received an invitation to theWomen's Breakfast being held at the Sheraton Centre as part of GlobalKnowledge. Using a colour photocopier we reproduced this invitation so as toenable as many people as possible to attend the morning event. However whilereproducing invites to the breakfast, we also reproduced the badgesnecessary to get into the entire GK conference. In so doing, GK quicklybecame part of LK97 as loudmouthed radicals gained entry to the GKproceedings. My badge had the name Taylor Mead, others had badges with nameslike Indiva Dual.The breakfast, held in honour of the role of women in creating, maintaining,and sharing knowledge, was a large, grandiose affair, with James Wolfenson,president of the World Bank, making patronizing remarks on the role of womenin technology. While the breakfast itself was meant to be a celebration andcall for increasing participation of women in all aspects of society, itquickly became a sign of how far women need to go. The large majority ofparticipants in the GK event were men, primarily men from the developedworld, but more so, men in power. Many people left the breakfast feelingthat it did not accurately reflect the ongoing struggle for women's equalityand liberation. Once again the World Bank was able to tone down any notionsof change, and replace them with the illusion that the status-quo was makingaccommodations that could address any and all inequalities.After the breakfast Local Knowledge participants split up and went to someof the sessions being offered as part of GK. I decided to go to the sessiontitled: "The Role of the State in Creating and Enabling Environments forPrivate Investment and Access: Policy Regulatory Frameworks" which featuredpanellists from the World Bank, World Trade Organization, Teledesic, UNESCO,and the Governments of Uganda and Chile. I felt that a more accurate titlefor the panel would be: "The Information Revolution: Overthrowing theNation-State and Empowering Private Capital".The presentations made as part of this panel were extremely dry, andinstinctively internalizing a rabid free market ideology. As with other LKparticipants in other sessions, I made two comments to the panel which weremet with mixed responses.The first remarks I made challenged the notion that we were heading into anew era of competition, but perhaps what we were witnessing was a transitoryphase, between the breakdown of national and regional monopolies towards theformation of a global monopoly. I cited the recent flurry of communicationand media mergers, and subsequent lack of any new competition from outsideplayers. I reminded the panel that traditionally state monopolies existed toensure that the operators remained accountable and in the public interest,ensuring that access levels were just, if not universal. I asked the panelwhat international body would be able to regulate this emerging globalmonopoly. The moderator of the panel immediately remarked that it was a goodquestion, however the representative from the World Bank offered a puzzlingremark stating: 'It is narrow minded to believe that international capitalwill be dominant.' ???The second remark I made, along the lines of content and culture, was toremind the session that it was convergence that was driving communicationderegulation, the dissolution of barriers between telecom and broadcast,which was supposedly heralding a new era of interactive, participatorymedia. However I challenged this notion of convergence, citing that amongthe largest shareholders of the telecom companies were the content anddigital companies. That in fact convergence was also a metaphor ofconcentration, and the companies who are building the communication channelsare also ready to provide consumer content to fill those same channels.While the electronic commons is a nice metaphor, that implies equalparticipation in the new media environment, the barriers to this new arenaare economic. Historically the policies used to circumvent these barrierswere cross-subsidization or some form of government assistance, which wouldbe against international law once the WTO and MAI took effect.The type of comments I was giving to this particular session, as well as theresponses I received, were indicative of the rest of the GK event. Meetingup in the corridors and hallways, Local Knowledge participants reflectedthat it felt as if we were on another planet. The people organizing andspeaking at GK seemed to be part of another reality, another consensualhallucination. Another agenda was driving GK, and not only did most GKparticipants have no clue what it was, but those who did and wanted todissent, were unable to. The channels of power were moving too fast for anydiversion to have any effect. With our various radical comments in varioussessions were able to reach the audience and make friends and allies fromall over the world, however the panellists and organizers would not budge,and their conception of a successful conference which heralded the abilityfor 'technology to eliminate global poverty' continued unabated.One session featured a partnership between the World Bank and Walt DisneyCompany, wherein the World Bank would pay for bio-genetic scientists fromaround the world to make presentations at Disney World's Epcot Center, andlearn the magic of communication, and the Disney diatribe of fun andfantasy. At GK, Disney had a whole slew of environmental propaganda toutingtheir 'environmentality' and their commitments to sustainable development.The reality at GK was just too weird. It was so crafted and so virtual thatresistance was almost futile. However those of us who were in the audience,found strength in our numbers, and made contacts and started relationshipswith our friends in struggle around the world. We'd meet afterwards and talkabout what was really going in our own localities, our own cultures. In eachsession the people either in dissent or in question of the dominant agenda,were always the largest in number. The people were on our side, but in aconference organized by the World Bank, for organizations in theInternational Development Community, we did not have the support of power.Power was in the form of large global bodies like the World Bank, like theglobal communication corporations, like the Disneys, the Unievers, theCoca-Cola's, and the Nike, who sponsored the Global Knowledge Event.The corporate consensual hallucination, that the World Bank offered asreality, was completely disconnected with real people. People from Africa,Asia, South America, Europe and North America over the four days cametogether and spoke about the reality of their locality. On a face to facebasis, when we met with all these different people, our visions of struggleand change were reaffirmed. We understood clearly what the interests ofpower were envisioning, and even more directly the consequences of theiractions, and the response needed from we the people. When we spoke with allthe people from all over the world, we found a common thread ofdisenchantment with the neo-liberal global regime, mixed with eagerness andenergy to resist, while building alternatives.Global Knowledge is free, and access must be universal. There is aninternational popular movement of the social, and it is waging a revolution.Everyone is involved, but not everyone realizes it.The Information War has been unleashed to deny us our true reality. It knowsno boundaries, and seeks no prisoners, only participants as consumers. Thefight for our mind is a fight against reality. We are not fighting, merelydefending ourselves. Reality is natural, we generate it as we breathe. Bydenying us reality, replacing experience with consumer desire, theInformation War denies us our humanity.In calling for peace, we are calling for life. In calling for peace, we arecalling for human-centred development. In calling for peace we are callingfor a democratic reality that all may have opportunity to engage equally. Incalling for peace we are calling for a free mind with free knowledge.The Media Collective is a peace movement in an age of Information War.Jesse Hirsh - jesse@tao.ca P.O. Box 108, Station P, Toronto, Canada, M5S 2S8------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 15:08:58 -0700From: Liz Stewart < liz@stanne.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Jul 1997 11:41:31 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: criminal law and punishmentMessage-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101081@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableA note in Gambia Observer turned me on. I=B4m a bit surprised of a =severesentence. Even this man pleaded guilty of being in possession of forgedmoney (D10), compared with other sentences I=B4ve observed in GambianNews, I think this is too much. Will there not be shown considerationfor his situation ? - Maybe he is poor, unemployed, have a familywithout any food or what else...Is he the producer the money himself ?Is he previously convicted of assult ? Has he allready used false moneyand in that way made "profit" from possessing it and loss for anotherperson ?- Compared to the "stories" we often hear about the people inpower who stole millions, or the bribe-stories and what those people =hasgot for sentence, I think this is out of proportion. I think commingback to his neighbours and family after being convicted and maybe a =veryshort imprisonment would be enough punishment and an exampel for others? But one year !!And even the attackers on the Farafenni-camp beyond any doubt made asevere and serious crime against the state and the people in the camp, =think that death-sentences are too much. Why has The Gambia taken thestep to put death-sentence into the penal code ? Has it been thereallways or what ? By who and how will the sentences be carried out? Isthere anything on that from the Gambia ?If the state escalate it=B4s aggression, become more harsh in it=B4sactions, that will be a signal to it=B4s people, and will be met withmore aggressive and violate crimes and actions - escalation on bothsides, I think ?=20Asbj=F8rn Nordam(mine underlinings)=20Boy Gets One Year Sentence For Forging CurrencyOne Ebrima Ceesay, 22, of Wellingara Village in the Kombo NorthDistrict, was on June 10, 1997, convicted and sentenced to one yearimprisonment after he had been found guilty of being in possession offorged Gambian currency. According to the prosecution, the accused onMarch 3rd, 1997, without lawful authority, had in his possession forgedcurrency of two fivedalasis notes and a D50 note while he knew they were false.The accused pleaded guilty to the possession of the two five dalasisnotes but objected to that of the D50 note. At this point, the policeprosecutor, 1042 Kujabi, dropped the D50 note charge against the =accusedand requested the court to proceed after tendering both "monies". Thepresiding magistrate Musa Y. Gassama, explained to the court that, "itis an offence contraryto Section 334 of the Criminal Code, and according to the provisions ofthe law, any person found in possession of such currency without =lawfulauthority, whether the person knows it to be false or not, is guilty offelony and liable to imprisonment of seven years."In his plea for mitigation, the accused begged for mercy. MagistrateGassama, in effecting sentence, told the accused that although theamount involved was small, it was a very serious offence and "we willnot encourage such acts in the society, and based on that I convict andsentence you to one year imprisonment without any fine option."=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Jul 1997 13:08:23 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970708122812.AAA12702@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Dodou Jobe has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 15:30:34 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 199707081337.PAA00761@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitHello Everyone,While I have been away, I notice that some fellow Stockholmers joined thelist. I must also choose this opportunity to welcome them to this BANTABA.I completely agree with Mr. Njie in that Bass' narration is notvalue-free. However, my Toma seems to be more than generous to Bass, whichas a matter of fact, is not bad at all. I think, though, one must remindBass of his promise since the first installment that "...we also will usethe word Ethnic and Ethnicity from now on...". This was certainly done notwithout some reservation. It is only in part 4 that I notice some movementtowards fulfilling that promise, the very title of the submissionsnotwithstanding.There seems to be very little to argue about Laura Ellen Munzel's statementthat race is a social construction. I want only to ask whether theanthropological view did not grow from Darwinian biology?Also, I too have no strong reasons to believe that our lives are anyhappier than say, that of other animals, and I also reject the theory thathistory progresses in linear fashion. Much evidence suggests a cyclicorder. I think, however, that Laura Munzell needs to explain why shethinks, say, the Waorani Indians (in the Brazialian rainforest) or tribespeople in the jungles of Indonesia - some of who live in large tents amidsttree-tops, and practice cannibalism - are not "locked in some kind ofarrested development".Kindly excuse me for this late response.Momodou Sidibeh.----------> Från: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Ämne: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA> Datum: den 3 juli 1997 16:41> Food for thought indeed! While Bass most probably does not> want to portray a Eurocentric view of culture, that's the> impression one gets with aspects of his piece. History is> rarely a value-free narration of events, and the type of> sources one consults can influence one's thinking.> I am in no way suggesting that Bass should change his> style, but it seems to me that the way he wants to go about> it will engender so much controversy that his main message may> be lost in the process. Passing references can be made to> other peoples and languages, but the main focus should be on> tribalism and languages in Africa/The Gambia. Laura and Joernhave> made very good points and should be taken into account.> Regards,> MOMODOU> On Wed, 2 Jul> 1997, Laura Ellen Munzel wrote:> > Gambia-l,> >> > Unfortunately, I accidentally deleted Bass's original messages. Please> > excuse my therefore incomplete response to his posting. However, there> > were two main points I hope to debate with others:> >> > 1) What is race? It seems to me definitions of race have changed> > throughout time. Different areas of the world also tend to see race in> > different ways. Physical variations definitely exist in people. How> > these are interpreted is up for grabs, though. It's a viewpointstemming> > from cultural anthropology: race is a social construction.> >> > 2) I don't believe there is any proof that human societies "developed"> > along any type of fixed pattern. The idea that we all started off as> > hunters & gatherers, progressed through to agricultural societies, and> > ultimately to today's techologically oriented civilization stems fromthe> > early 20th century. It is a eurocentric viewpoint which places aEuropean> > type society at the summit of "advanced" civilization.> >> > Another aspect of this belief is that there are some societies in which> > the so-called earlier developmental stages of civilization still exist.> > i.e. any "remote" and "untouched" ethnic groups you can think of. Why?> > There is absolutely no reason to believe such peoples are locked insome> > kind of arrested development.> >> > Anyway, food for thought. I'd be interested to hear responses!> >> > Laura> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Jul 1997 17:13:38 -0700From: Liz Stewart < liz@stanne.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">My name is Elizabeth Stewart Fatti...and I have been involved with The>GAmbia for over around 14 years now, as my late husband and son are>Gambians, and the latter, is currently living there. I have visited three>times in the past years and plan to continue trips at least once, but>hopefully two times a year. I am now in possession of a Mandinka>dictionary and Grammar Manual, and am studying Mandinka. My interest is>also academic as well as personal...I did my undergraduate work in>anthropology and am in contact with anthropologist Dr. David Gamble, one>of the world's leading authorities on The GAmbia. I like to read current>news and info about The GAmbia as well, and do most of my research on the>internet. Gambian fiction is also of interest to me.>*******************************************************>**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 22:04:17 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia's new electoral commissionMessage-ID: < 199707091259.VAA06748@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I guess the appointment of Bishop Johnson is timely. As far as I can remember, BishopJohnson is one of those few leaders ( of course including Bishop M. Cleary) who constantlyreminded the former government of its responsibility to the Gambian people. I hope he canmaintain that momentum of national service. BTW, does anyone know who the othermembers of the committee are?Lamin.Archbishop To Chair Gambia's Electoral CommissionJuly 7, 1997BANJUL (APS) – The Head of the Anglican Church in Gambia, the Right Rev. Tilewa Johnson has been appointed the chairman of thecountry's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).Reacting to his appointment, the head of the church described the gesture as a big honour to Christians who comprise less than five per centof the country's 1.1 million people.Gambia, predominantly Muslim is one of the smallest countries in Africa, measuring about 11,295 sq.km.Bishop Johnson, who spoke to APS in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on June 28 after attending the June 23-25 executive committee meeting ofthe All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), said the IEC is composed of five persons.The team, which represents a cross section of the Gambian community includes an Islamic scholar.The IEC team was sworn in for a seven-year term on June I2 at State House Banjul by President Yahya Jammeh.According to Gambia's Anglican Primate, the team has adopted fairplay, integrity and transparency as its motto."We decided to adopt the motto in our last meeting before we were sworn in. We intend to use it as our guiding spirit," he told APS."It is our hope and prayer that with God's constant guidance and the inspiration derived from the motto, the IEC ship will stay afloat and in theright direction no matter how stormy and strong the under current might be," said Bishop Johnson referring to his address at the swearing inceremony .Commenting on transparency, the Anglican clergyman said; "In this work and in our motto, we want to tell the electorate in this country and theentire world community that we have nothing to hide as far as our electoral operations and financial transactions and policy are concerned,"he said.And added; "By these words in our motto, we are saying that we are not only committed to conducting free and fair elections, but free, fair andtransparent elections. It is in this context and understanding that we use the word 'transparency' in IEC circles."On fairplay, Archbishop Johnson said members of the team ought to pray constantly for what it takes to be God-fearing and God-honouring,impartial and just umpires and referees in the election's arena of this country."Let us do everything within our power to put all political party leaders, and indeed their activists and supporters, at ease especially those inthe opposition, he pointed out.The Gambian church leader, who is also a member of the AACC general committee and the vice chairman of the organization's Refugee andEmergency Services, said the institution of the IEC has come at the right time after the country has had its democratically elected governmentfollowing a span o f two years of military rule, between I994 and I996. The incumbent government of President Jammeh, replacing oustedDawda Jawara, was instituted in January this year.Describing the appointment of the IEC as one of the best moves made by President Jammeh's government, Archbishop Johnson noted that histeam hopes to be a real watchdog of Gambia as far as matters pertaining to the electoral business are concerned.The commission will endeavour to venture into many areas in line with its current mandate such as educating Gambians on their right to voteand also make sure that the rules governing the electoral process are not interfered with, either by the incumbent government or oppositionpolitical parti es.The formation of the IEC is a spill-over from the previous Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC) which worked during thetransitional period, between 1994 and 1996.Rev. Johnson, formerly a member of PIEC, said part of their work was to convince the military junta to reduce their time in office from fouryears to two and also draft the current constitution.------------------------------Date: Wed, 09 Jul 1997 16:03:45 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia's new electoral commissionMessage-ID: < 33C39A41.4D83@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Gambia-l,> I guess the appointment of Bishop Johnson is timely. As far as I can remember, Bishop> Johnson is one of those few leaders ( of course including Bishop M. Cleary) who constantly> reminded the former government of its responsibility to the Gambian people. I hope he can> maintain that momentum of national service. BTW, does anyone know who the other> members of the committee are?> Lamin.Rev. Solomon Tilewa Jhonson, ChairmanMr. Mustapha Carayol, Commissioner for financial matters and supervisionof IEC regional officesAlhajie Saja Fatty, Commissioner responsible for Chieftaincy andAlkaloship ElectionsMrs. Fanny Freeman, Commissioner responsible for supplementaryregistrations and voter educationMs. Fatma Baldeh, Commissioner responsible for Local GovernmentElections, public relations and media.IEC motto: Fair-play, Integrity and Transparency.Regards, Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 10:00:56 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970709095930.5211H-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHabib Diab Ghanim has been added to the list. We welcome him and will lookforward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 18:03:36 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707091716.A1089-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIActually, all I can say about the situation with the Bongo women (?????) isthat, everyone has a weak spot, and with these women, it is the factthat people are pressuring them to change what they know for what they don't.And this guy (????) is promising to help them hold on to theirpractise.........so of course they'll vote for him. He's going to helpthem hold onto what they know and believe in. It's a psychological gamethat politicians play with civilians.............I promise to TRY and getyou what you want IF you vote for me. People fall for it all thetime.........but I guess one can't doubt every politician ha????------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 18:56:29 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FORWARDED MESSAGEMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970709185451.14535A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* MESSAGE FROM DAVID GILDEN */I started learning Mandinka with the books which Dr. David Gamblepublished, along with a tape of a Gambian repeating phrases out of thebook.**The WEC also has a few good books on the Mandinka language**WEC PO Box 2351 Serrekunda Gambia Golf Rd 14 Fajara Tel 495221Fax 391137 Hildegard Damm Marlies Luck Mandinka BooksAnd of course you can download the Peace Core Mandinka manual's (in PDFformat)from Andy Lyons Gambian web site:*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*/* END OF MESSAGE FROM DAVID GILDEN */*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 18:58:22 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FORWARDED MESSAGEMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970709185641.14535B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* MESSAGE FROM FATIM CHAM-JALLOW */This is Fatim Cham -Jalllow from Banjul saying hello to all brothersand sisters.This is a very effective means of communicatingand I hope to contribute to Gambia-l in the future.Fatim/* END OF MESSAGE FROM FATIM CHAM-JALLOW */*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 15:56:07 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970710145811.AAB15906@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Abdoulay Manneh has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 17:18:11 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Group Urges Payments With No StringsMessage-ID: <19970710162015.AAA8024@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,It seems to be very quite on the list these days,perhaps because of exams and holidays. However, I hope that those ofyou around enjoy reading the forwarded IPS news.I would like to welcome all the new members who have recently beenadded to this Gambian electronic Bantaba (Pencha bi).Some time ago Gambia together with some other African countries losttheir voting rights in the U.N General Assembly for having arrearsbut its a different treatment when it comes to the case with theUnited States of America.Read below.Momodou Camara**************From IPS*************************Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 06-Jul-97 ***Title: UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Group Urges Payments With No StringsBy Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Jul 6 (IPS) - A U.S. organisation promoting theinterests of the United Nations has launched a nationwide campaign toforce the United States Congress to sanction payment of U.S. dues --with no strings attached.''We have urged the U.S. President (Bill Clinton) to take thisissue to the country at large,'' says John Whitehead, chairman of theU.N. Association of USA.The Association is lobbying Senators and Congressmen through itsnetwork of more than 30,000 members in 175 U.S. cities.The U.S. owes about 1.3 billion dollars in arrears to the UnitedNations. Last month a bipartisan group in Congress, however,agreed to pay about 819 million dollars -- but only if the worldbody meets 38 conditions imposed by lawmakers.''We have urged President Clinton to insist that the Senate's 38conditions precluding payment of U.S. dues to the U.N. be strippedfrom the foreign affairs authorisation bill in the upcoming House-Senate Conference Committee,'' Whitehead said.Backing the Whitehead appeal was Elliot Richardson, co-chair ofthe Association's National Council and a former U.S. DefenceSecretary.The Senate bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Jesse Helms andDemocratic Senator Joseph Biden authorises payment of 819 milliondollars in arrears over the next two years, but stipulates that theworld body must first meet dozens of conditions.Whitehead said the proposed legislation in its current form doesnot serve U.S. interests. ''Rather, it asserts Congress' right todictate terms to the U.N.'s 184 other member countries, bypassesPresidential authority, and submits the world body to micromanagementby a single nation's legislators,'' he added.Whitehead and Richardson say that some of the ideas in thelegislation are useful -- ''if negotiated rather than dictated'' --while others are ''ill-conceived.''The Association has strongly objected to the unilateral demandfor reductions in the U.S. rate of assessment, which would forcethe other member states to add a fifth of the U.S. share to their ownU.N. assessments.The U.S. share of the U.N.'s regular budget is about 312 milliondollars a year -- the equivalent of about 1.11 dollars per U.S.citizen.Currently, Washington pays 25 percent of the U.N.'s regularbudget and 31 percent of the peacekeeping budget. But Congresswants this reduced to 20 percent and 25 percent respectively.However, instead of requesting the 185-member General Assembly tochange this assessment rate, Congress wants to usurp the powers of theU.N.'s highest policy making body.Both the 15-member European Union and the 132-member Group of 77developing nations say this is totally unacceptable. The U.S. sofar remains isolated on the issue of conditional payments to theworld body.At a press conference last week, Secretary-General Kofi Annansaid Washington has offered to pay about two-thirds of the debt itowes to the United Nations. ''But that also comes with conditions andbenchmarks, which I am told by my American friends, is going to be achallenge for U.S. diplomacy in trying to sell it to the other 184member states.''Annan said what will actually happen at the end of the day isdifficult to predict. ''Will the benchmarks or conditions, asannounced, be retained? Will they be modified?''If they do stand, can President Clinton, who has thecertification right, give these benchmarks and conditionspractical and functional interpretation in such a manner that itwill not maintain the tension with the Organisation... I do notknow.''The Association, meanwhile, is also objecting to a demand thatall U.N. accounts be supervised by a Congressional agency and thatfuture U.N. conferences be held in only just four cities worldwide:New York, Vienna, Geneva and Rome.Whitehead is also unhappy that Congress wants about 5.0 percentof U.N. professional staff positions left vacant as part of aneffort to downsize the world body.Last year the U.N. bureaucracy stood at about 10,000 employeesworldwide. But this has been downsized to about 9,000, mostlythrough attrition. Of this, about 4,800 are based in theSecretariat in New York.Among the other conditions are a requirement to cut foreign aidto nations whose U.N. diplomats owe unpaid parking fines and fullnotification and consultation with Congress on all U.N. peacekeepingoperations.The U.S. Congress also wants an Inspector-General appointed toprobe waste and mismanagement in three U.N. specialised agencies: theInternational Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, the Food andAgriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome and the World HealthOrganisation (WHO) in Geneva.Congress is also demanding that the U.S. have a seat on theU.N.'s budgetary committee from which it was ousted in a free and fairvoting last year.It also wants budgetary cuts not only in the Secretariat but also inall of the U.N.'s 16 specialised agencies.The conditions laid down by Congress, the Association said,''will cast a long shadow over our conduct of multilateraldiplomacy as well as undercut our leadership at the United Nations andAmerica's image as champion of the rule of law.'' (END/IPS/TD/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/UNITED NATIONS/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 12:40:18 -0500From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Introduction of new member Habib Diab GhMessage-ID: < TFSJZOHM@nusacc.org Peace be unto all of youMy name is Habib Diab-GhanimI am a Gambian of Lebanese origin, born in Banjul No 6 Dobson street. Iwent to St.Augustines's high school .In the early seventies I came to theUSA for further studies. I have a Bsc degree in business Adm, bankingdiplomas from the American Institute of Banking and did some graduatecourses in computerized Banking/Accounting.I am married to Veronica Ghanim (Nigerian origin ) and have four children-two boys and two girls- two are in college .one in high school and Alythe last one in middle school. We live in the Washington Metropolitanarea.I just wanted to get in touch with the folks back home and find out alittle about the business climate now that the dust has settled after thelast coup . May God help and guide the present leaders towards the rightpath and hope they will learn from the mistakes of the pastadministration without any vengeance or revenge for the sake of theordinary citizens and a peaceful community as we have all enjoyed in thepast.Best regardsHabib**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 97 12:10:40 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab GhMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1218938680A@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Welcome aboard Mr. Diab.Hopefully you will find this Bantaba resourceful, and we are looking forwardto your contributions.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 14:29:52 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: International Organisation for MigrationMessage-ID: < 970710142950_41133508@emout03.mail.aol.com Gambia -l,I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.There is an organisation based in Switzerland called InternationalOrganisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drainin the developing countries.They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for AfricanProfessionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back totheir home land.They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle byproviding other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For thoseinterested the address is as follows: -International Organisation for Migration17 routes des MorillonsP.O.Box 71CH - 1211 Geneva 19SwitzerlandTel: 41.22-717 9111Fax: 41.22-798 6150Email: makonen@geneva.iom.ch Mr. James H. H. FlemingOperation Assistant- AfricaInternational Organisation for Migration1750 K Street, N.W.Suite 1110Washington, D.C. 2006TEL: (202) 862- 1826FAX: (202) 862- 1879Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are consideringgoing back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 13:03:40 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: TSaidy1050@aol.com Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: International Organisation for MigrationMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970710124911.24836B-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMr. Tombong Saidy,Thank you very much for the info. provided below, the couple of thousandsor so dollars saved by some of us intent on going back after finishingschool will go a long way in helping us settle down.I know am being greedy, but I hope personal effects will include a car andnot just computers and books..should the later be the case, it is still avery good gesture.As Bass would say, keep up the good work down there.Cheers,Madiba.--**************************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Surface and Interface analysis and reactivity division **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory (AMPEL) **** The University of British Columbia **** Vancouver. ****************************************************************************On Thu, 10 Jul 1997 TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia -l,> I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.> There is an organisation based in Switzerland called International> Organisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drain> in the developing countries.> They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for African> Professionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back to> their home land.> They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle by> providing other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.> They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For those> interested the address is as follows: -> International Organisation for Migration> 17 routes des Morillons> P.O.Box 71> CH - 1211 Geneva 19> Switzerland> Tel: 41.22-717 9111> Fax: 41.22-798 6150> Email: makonen@geneva.iom.ch > Mr. James H. H. Fleming> Operation Assistant- Africa> International Organisation for Migration> 1750 K Street, N.W.> Suite 1110> Washington, D.C. 2006> TEL: (202) 862- 1826> FAX: (202) 862- 1879> Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are considering> going back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.> Peace> Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 13:19:49 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: First Ladies Club !!!Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970710131834.24836E-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYa Sophie, Jabou and Ancha,Sorry for not responding to your postings about the first ladies...nothingpersonal, I've just been busy attending conferences and training a newgrad. student in my Lab., hence my long silence.Y'all have a good weekend.Madiba.--**************************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Surface and Interface analysis and reactivity division **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory (AMPEL) **** The University of British Columbia **** Vancouver. ****************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 20:40:52 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian Group to perform in SeattleMessage-ID: < 970710204027_2024205365@emout03.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.6450.emout03.mail.aol.com.868581627"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6450.emout03.mail.aol.com.868581627Content-ID: < 0_6450_868581627@emout03.mail.aol.com.9313 Content-type: text/plain....--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6450.emout03.mail.aol.com.868581627Content-ID: < 0_6450_868581627@emout03.mail.aol.com.9314 Content-type: text/plain;name="SEATTLE"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSEATTLE, July 10 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumbershoot, The Seattle Arts Festival a=nnounces the headliners for its twenty-seventh annual arts extravaganza a=t the Seattle Center this Labor Day weekend, August 29 - September 1. ==0DFeaturing over twenty-five indoor and outdoor stages, exhibit halls and p=erformance sites, Bumbershoot hosts over 2,000 artists and performers fro=m the Northwest and around the world. Since 1971, Bumbershoot has grown =in breadth and depth to showcase the gems of music, literary arts, dance,=visual arts, theater, comedy, film, kids performances and Bumbershoot tr=ademark spectacles and rituals. ==0DBumbershoot remains strongly committed to presenting regional talent and =this year's Festival offers over 1000 artists and performers from the noo=ks and crannies of the Northwest. As a forum for arts of all disciplines=, the Festival features a wide ranging line-up of national rising stars a=nd living legends as well as international artists, such as those from WO=MAD (World Of Music And Dance). ==0D"We have art and artists from as far away as Madagascar, Barcelona, China=and outer space sharing stages with some of the greatest talents in our =own backyard. When these 2000 creative minds converge at Seattle Center =over Labor Day weekend, it will literally transform the city," said Festi=val Producer Sheila Hughes. "This year Bumbershoot will be more like a c=ultural and artistic vortex than a traditional festival." ==0DThis year's Bumbershoot Headliners include: ==0DBudweiser Mainstage in the Stadium ==0DOn Friday: Alt-rock gods Foo Fighters with female punk band L7 opening, =On Saturday: Northwest punk-popsters Sleator-Kinney; modern pop band Bui=lt To Spill; legendary punk rockers Sonic Youth; folk singer-songwriter S=hawn Colvin; funky jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood; Grammy award-winning =rocker Beck. On Sunday: Versatile singer-songwriter Michael Penn; count=ry pop-rock band Wilco; pop singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow; world-African =vocalists Zap Mama; rootsy-rhythm heroes The Neville Brothers. On Monday=: Hip-hop masters Spearhead; the soulful Joan Osborne; musical pioneer Da=vid Byrne; Jammin' groove rockers Blues Traveler. ==0DUnited Airlines Opera House ==0DOn Friday: Bluegrass duo Jerry Douglas & Russ Barenberg open for Northwe=st fiddle hero Mark O'Connor. On Saturday: Tuatara, featuring REM's Pet=er Buck, open for storyteller/singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock; gospel l=egends The Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Clarence Fountain; Pacific Nor=thwest Ballet performs stellar new works on Saturday and Sunday evenings.=On Sunday: Compadres James Keelaghan and Oscar Lopez open for Canadian c=hanteuse Jane Siberry; renowned writer and author of The English Patient,=Michael Ondaatje. On Monday: Jazzy-groovin' Wayne Horvitz & The Four Pl=us One Ensemble; African-American influenced jazz group Art Ensemble of C=hicago; comedy showcase with comedian and former talk show host Jon Stewa=rt in Laff-A-Million with Jon Stewart & Friends. ==0DThe Rhythm Stage ==0DOn Friday: Country rockers The Picketts; Latino rockers Los Lobos. On Sa=turday: The Justin Vali Group of Madagascar; techno-Scottish band Shoogl=enifty; funky rockers Cake. On Sunday: The Luaka Bop Records Showcase wi=th Appalachian singer-songwriter Jim White, Indian-infused modern rockers=Cornershop, world-African vocalists Zap Mama, rock-funk trio Geggy Tah =and hip-hop/ska/Latino-influenced band King Chango. On Monday: Zimbabwe=an wonders Bhundu Boys and Pa Jobarteh Kaira Trio of The Gambia; ska fest=with Let's Go Bowling, The Toasters and The Skatalites. ==0DWashington State Lottery Bumbrella Stage ==0DOn Friday: Techno-Scottish band Shooglenifty. On Saturday: Funksters Gal=actic; psychedelic jazz band Critters Buggin. On Sunday: Japanese drumme=rs The Sanuki Manno Taiko on Sunday and Monday; Zimbabwean wonders Bhundu=Boys and Pa Jobarteh Kaira Trio of The Gambia; honky-tonk yodeler Don Wa=lser; soulful funk-rockers Zuba; Southwestern lounge lizards Friends of D=ean Martinez. On Monday: Bumberdrum X, the Festival's traditional percus=sion extravaganza, a part of Closing Ceremonies. ==0DSidewalk Mural Stage ==0DOn Friday: King of surf guitar Dick Dale. On Saturday: Spicy female trio =Saffire-The Uppity Blues Women; rollicking blues belter Candye Kane & The=Swingin' Armadillos; the Latino King El Vez. On Sunday: Legendary blues=man James Cotton; Zydeco master Terrance Simien. On Monday: Cajun favori=tes Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys; pop acoustic rockers Dog's Eye View=; folk-western band Tarnation; guitar slingin' bluesman Jimmy Thackery. ==0DThe Rock Arena ==0DOn Saturday: Ska-steady Engine 54; ska-pop-rockers Reel Big Fish; Seattle=rockers Sweet Water; psychedelic popsters Pond. On Sunday: Hard-rockin'=pop band Subminute:radio; punk trio MxPx; rock quartet Super Deluxe; pop=rockers Goodness; New York's groove-heavy Soul Coughing. On Monday: Pop=-folkster Jeremy Enigk; transcendent psychedelic band Spiritualized; Seat=tle space-rockers Sky Cries Mary. ==0DDMX Northwest Court Stage Presented by TCI ==0DBumbershoot's newest outdoor stage for singer-songwriters and folk and ac=oustic music features on Friday: Storyteller-singer Steve Forbert. On Sa=turday: New Mexico duo Bill and Bonnie Hearne; Seattle chanteuse Karen Pe=rnick. On Sunday: Folk-punk influenced singer Cindy Lee Berryhill; Austr=alian singer-songwriter Ben Lee; rootsy bluesman Chris Smither. On Monda=y: Former Throwing Muses vocalist and guitarist Kristin Hersh; storytelle=r-singer Amy Rigby; and the now famous Bumbershoot Wild Card. ==0DBagley Wright Theatre ==0DFriday through Monday: Now York's acclaimed Ensemble Studio Theatre Prese=nts: The LA Project, four new one-act comedy plays. On Friday: Seattle =novelist and recipient of the fourth annual Bumbershoot Golden Umbrella A=ward, Tom Robbins; On Saturday: Literary artist and author of Bastard Out=Of Carolina, Dorothy Allison; On Monday; Acclaimed Northwest Afrikan Ame=rican Ballet; United States Poet Laureate Robert Pinsky. ==0DAlso offered over the four days is the second annual 1 Reel Film Festival=featuring independent short films. There are 40 food and beverage booth=s at Taste of Seattle, nearly 90 booths at the Art Market and Internation=al Bazaar and over 60 small and independent presses at the Bumbershoot Bo=okfair which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. ==0DTicket Information: Admission for kids is FREE all weekend, courtesy of A=T&T (must be 12 and under, accompanied by an adult). Daily adult tickets=are $9 in advance and $10 at the gate; seniors are $1. Special discount=weekend passes are $16 for two days or $29 for 4 days (only at Western W=ashington PayLess Drug Stores). Advance tickets are available beginning =August 4 at Western Washington PayLess Drug Stores, Ticketmaster Ticket C=enters or by calling 206-628-0888 (agency charges apply). ==0DOne daily ticket is good for entrance to all performances, exhibitions an=d special projects on a first-come, first-served basis. Festival entry d=oes not guarantee concert seating and schedule is subject to change. The=Space Needle, Fun Forest and Pacific Science Center are not included wit=h a Bumbershoot ticket. The Children's Museum offers a discount with a B=umbershoot ticket. ==0DFor Festival information, call the Hotline at 206-281-8111 or visit the w=eb site at www.bumbershoot.org. =0DNOTE: Bumbershoot(R) The Seattle Arts Festival is produced and presented=by One Reel in collaboration with the Seattle Center. ==0DSOURCE Bumpershoot, The Seattle Arts Festival ==0DCO: One Reel; Bumbershoot, The Seattle Arts Festival ==0DST: Washington ==0DIN: ENT ==0DSU: ==0D07/10/97 14:41 EDT http://www.prnewswire.com =0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6450.emout03.mail.aol.com.868581627--------------------------------Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 20:43:27 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Iranian Foreign Minister Visits GambiaMessage-ID: < 970710204325_-1695274121@emout05.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.20816.emout05.mail.aol.com.868581805"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.20816.emout05.mail.aol.com.868581805Content-ID: < 0_20816_868581805@emout05.mail.aol.com.9811 Content-type: text/plain...--PART.BOUNDARY.0.20816.emout05.mail.aol.com.868581805Content-ID: < 0_20816_868581805@emout05.mail.aol.com.9812 Content-type: text/plain;name="IRAN"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBANJUL, July 10 (Reuter) - Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Velayati vis=ited the tiny West African state of Gambia on Thursday and told state tel=evision that he saw much scope for cooperation between the two countries.==0DVelayati, who had talks with President Yahya Jammeh, said he had invited =him to a December islamic summit in Tehran. ==0D``I believe that there is much room for cooperation between Gambia and Ir=an. I hope my country will open very soon an embassy in Banjul,'' he said==2E ==0D15:43 07-10-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.20816.emout05.mail.aol.com.868581805--------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 10:28:59 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: <19970711093111.AAD33652@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI (National Agriculture ResearchInstitute) and Mr. Manneh of Gambia College have joined the Gambia-l.We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.Best regards.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 12:19:30 GMTFrom: "A BITTAYE" < mae96ab@wye.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.Message-ID: < 2EBAC79287C@lister.wye.ac.uk > Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 10:28:59 +0200> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: New MembersMr. Bruce-Olivier congratulations and welcome to the Gambia-l.As a NARI member of staff, I feel delighted that you now havee-mail facility. I am sure this will go a long way to easecommunication. I look forward to access your direct address.Any personal mails for me can be sent to: MAE96AB@wye.ac.uk Best regards!!!!A. Bittaye.Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI> Gambia-l,> Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI (National Agriculture Research> Institute) and Mr. Manneh of Gambia College have joined the Gambia-l.> We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.> Best regards.> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 13:22:45 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IOMMessage-ID: < 199707111122.NAA21653@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"TombongThat was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advisingorgan for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what youwrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mentiongovernments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees andasylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called theINTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a typeof civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created byIOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World HealthOrganisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing theprocess of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost causedby the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects ofmaladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association withgovernments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaborationwith governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and toreduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.They review available information on migrants and refugee health inselected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight asto what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available tonational authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happensthat you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the deskorganise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aimof the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matterof Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugeescame from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i wantto throw a little bit of light on the subject.Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.With kind regardsOmar S. Saho, KONSULENTUllevaal University HospitalDept. for STD and HIVNORWAY------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 13:31:39 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.Message-ID: < 9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101089@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello friends, now it becomes more exiting, and this is exactly what Iwas expecting, when I saw the news from Gambia, that there werepossibilities of getting better and faster and more directcommunications to our friends, families, institutions. Till now I haveonly got few advices, so maybe I=B4m running too fast offering to pay =theservice-subscription on Gambia College -email-line and the same forGTTI, and I=B4m still vaiting for Mr. Jammeh of the college to answer =mypersonal letter of introduction and suggestion. A friendof mine says, =byrunning so fast I force my ideas on the people in the Gambia. And ifthere is anything I will not, that is it. If the students at GambiaCollege and GTTI and other institutions should decide themselves, =I=B4llshow patience and wait for them to come up with suggestions. Asbj=F8rnNordam> ----------> From: A BITTAYE[SMTP: mae96ab@wye.ac.uk > Sent: 11. July 1997 14.19> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.>=20> > Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 10:28:59 +0200> > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing> List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: New Members>=20> Mr. Bruce-Olivier congratulations and welcome to the Gambia-l.> As a NARI member of staff, I feel delighted that you now have=20> e-mail facility. I am sure this will go a long way to ease=20> communication. I look forward to access your direct address. =20> Any personal mails for me can be sent to: MAE96AB@wye.ac.uk > Best regards!!!!>=20> A. Bittaye.>=20>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 07:45:18 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: First Ladies Club !!!Message-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D3000000000001012C06@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainMadiba, welcome back!!!! Miss your contributions.Peace - Ya Soffie> ----------> From: madiba saidy[SMTP: msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca > Sent: Thursday, July 10, 1997 4:19PM> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: First Ladies Club !!!> Ya Sophie, Jabou and Ancha,> Sorry for not responding to your postings about the first> ladies...nothing> personal, I've just been busy attending conferences and training a new> grad. student in my Lab., hence my long silence.> Y'all have a good weekend.> Madiba.> --> **********************************************************************> ****> ** Madiba Saidy> **> ** Surface and Interface analysis and reactivity division> **> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory (AMPEL)> **> ** The University of British Columbia> **> ** Vancouver.> **> **********************************************************************> ****------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 22:48:08 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOMMessage-ID: < 199707111342.WAA02166@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIDr. Saho,Thanks for giving us a more balanced view on the Migration stuff. SinceTombong posted his version, I have always wondered why such aninstitution could be so generous. You explanation shed more light onwhat could have been an embarrassing situation for those who wouldhave ventured to apply. Doctor, we need people like you in our midst.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 15:50:59 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGALMessage-ID: < 199707111350.PAA14462@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"AndreaThanks for your concern my boy is healthy and ok. I was very busy inpreparation of the 5th European Conference on HIv/AIDS which i amco-ordinating due to Norway is host country this year. I read your todaysmail and the attached articles with amusement, Jabou, Lat, Momodou,Ylva andLamin. As HIV/AID is a very sensitive issue it is not always been discussedas a subject of concern but stigmatising and isolation. It is very difficultto find a Gambian/Senegalese to admit their HIV/AIDS status. One they willbe stigmatised as the black sheep and for women it worse the first thoughtof the mind is prostitution. Then the isolation comes or the self isolationto be discovered.We should be very care of jumping into the conclusion sex when we happenedto know one who is been infected with HIV. The risk of transmission could beBlood transfusion, Perinatal, Sexual Intercourse, Injecting Drugs, HealthCare, Household and many other.In the Gambia out of 29, 670 test, 1.7 % are found hiv positive, andVertical transmission (mother to child) out of 322 test 5.3 % are foundHIV-positive. This test were just conducted in 1994 - 1996. The over allnumber of HIv postive in the Gambia since the begining of the epedemi isalmost 2000. AIDS cases reported to the World health organisation for theGambia is 410 cases by july 1996. As for Senegal the number of AIDS casesreported to the World Health Organisation is 1, 573 as the same period asGambia july 1996. The HIV cases in Senegal is as high approx. 6000, 1996.As today is friday and weekends i will be going into our database, tomorrowfeed you with more information. The yearly reports comes every 6 months thatmeans to say statistics reports comes in january and july.I will be writing on some dilemmmas of the Virus in the Gambia and thetrenches of infection, safe sex or safer sex.I agreed with Lat that any level of infecton is bad.A nice weeked to all youWith kind regardsOmar S. Saho, KONSULENTUllevaal University HospitalDept. for STD & HIVOSLO, Norway------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 22:55:09 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.Message-ID: < 199707111349.WAA02236@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIINow that Dr. Manneh of Gambia College has joined the List, perhaps hewill be interested in some of the discussions we had about educationin the Gambia, and about Asbjorn's pledge.Welcome on board all new members. Madiba, we missed you! BTW, doesanyone know the whereabouts of List veterans Morro Ceesay, FamaraSanyang, and the others 'at large'? I miss their insightful views.Lamin.------------------------------Date: 11 Jul 1997 14:49:58 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German Agency Taking To Third World Know-howMessage-ID: < 624033758.198852319@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 07-Jul-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: German Agency Taking To Third World Know-howBy Ramesh JauraBONN, Jul 7 (IPS) - Germany is making more use of local know-howin its development cooperation projects in the countries of centraland eastern Europe and the developing world.Some 6,500 persons -- 1,459 of them in senior and supervisorypositions and other as supporting staff -- were working lastyear in about 2,750 projects launched by the German Agency forTechnical Cooperation (GTZ) in 135 countries worldwide.As available German resources for official development assistancecontinue to shrink, these locally resourced projects are seenas a key means of meeting Germany's strategic commitments tosustainable development and global human security.The projects themselves range from poverty alleviation schemesand programmes to integrate soldiers into civilian life, to supportfor the building of an independent judiciary.By last year four local staff were being recruited for everyone German expert taken on by the GTZ -- the agency charged bythe German federal ministry of economic cooperation and development(BMZ) to execute projects in the field of technical cooperation.''We do not plan or evaluate a project without involving localor regional experts who are well-versed in (its) cultural andsocio-economic impact,'' says Bernd Eisenblaetter, senior director-generalof the GTZ. This is a significant plank of capacity development policy in the partner countries, he adds.According to an official report, the number of persons recruitedlocally last year was up by 2.9 percent on the previous yearwhen nearly 6,320 specialists were engaged in projects implementedin the countries, regions or neighbouring continents of theirorigin.This was nearly four times the number of German experts dispatchedlast year to supervise projects in 45 countries in Africa, 28in Asia and the Middle East, 23 in Caribbean and Latin America,and some 20 in central and eastern Europe as well as the former Soviet republics.The report, published recently, cites A.P. Munshi, directorof the Tanzanian Association of Consultants (TACO), who, it says,underscores the credo of Bonn's aid policy: ''Foreign expertscan supplement the local know-how, they cannot substitute it.''Last year 34 out of 656 German experts and consultants in Africawere based in Tanzania, which ranked second behind Egypt thatheaded the list with 41. Kenya (31), Burkina Faso and Morocco(28), Zimbabwe (27), Malawi (26) and Ghana (24) trailed behind.In Asia and the Middle East, where altogether 489 German expertswere deployed, Indonesia hosted the largest number (59), followedby Saudi Arabia (51), China (37), India (36) and Thailand (32).Five German experts were deployed in the Palestinian self-rule areas.The new GTZ official report highlights the Philippines as asuccessful example of its policy of deploying regional experts.The agency's five-man team implementing a forestry project isled by Navin K. Rai from Nepal, who previously managed a similarproject back home.Countries in the Caribbean and Latin America were hosting 224German experts, 26 of whom were based in Brazil, 18 in Guatemala,17 in Honduras and 16 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua, 15 inPeru and 14 each in Bolivia and Colombia.Russia had the largest number of German experts, 15 out ofthe 66 working in the former Soviet republics and central andeastern Europe.But there are situations when no adequate local know-how isavailable, a local or regional expert confronts plain resistanceor his advice falls on deaf ears of a partner country government.In such cases, it is advisable to appoint a German expert tosupervise a project.For instance, there was no alternative to dispatching foreignlegal experts to countries such as Rwanda and some others inSouth America. They were required to help build up independentjudiciary and other democratic structures in the wake of theend ofprotracted and bloody civil wars.But then there are also cases where the partner countries wishto have German experts. Besides oil producing states such asSaudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) buy German know-howto train local experts.The GTZ was set up in 1975 to implement projects of technicalassistance within the framework of Germany's economic cooperationwith the developing lands of Africa, Asia, the Caribbean andLatin America.Since 1991, after the unification of Germany and the end ofcold war, the autonomous agency owned by the federal Germangovernment,has been widening its field of activities to central and easternEurope and the former Soviet republics.''Development policy in the next century will by no means beconfined to financial transfers to our partner countries,'' saysWighard Haerdtl, state secretary in the ministry of economiccooperation and development, who also heads the board of directorsof the GTZ, based in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main.(END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: 11 Jul 1997 14:47:39 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: WEST AFRICA: Nigerians Learn How to Talk to their NeighboursMessage-ID: < 1989214174.198852025@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 07-Jul-97 ***Title: WEST AFRICA: Nigerians Learn How to Talk to their NeighboursBy Remi OyoLAGOS, Jul 7 (IPS) -- Although Nigeria is Africa's most populousnation, for years it has been an isolated nation surrounded byFrench-speaking neighbours such as Niger, Chad, Benin andCameroon.As the current chair of the 16-nation Economic Community ofWest African States ( ECOWAS), General Sani Abacha has decidedthat it is time for Nigerians to learn to speak to theirneighbours, and has called for a vigorous French languageprogramme in the country.''Because of the differences in the language we inherited fromour colonial masters, there has been a vacuum in communicationswith our neighbours,'' Abacha said earlier this year.''We in Nigeria must re-examine, re-assess our circumstances asa nation, and our circumstances as a people. It is in our interestto learn French,'' the Nigerian leader said.Abacha also said that this language gap had undermined therealisation of the regional aspirations and goals of Nigeria andits neighbours within ECOWAS. Nine of ECOWAS members are French-speaking.''These French-speaking countries are our kith andkin...Nigeria will embark on a vigorous language programme thatshould ensure that our people within the shortest possible timebecome bilingual,'' Abacha said.Nigerian government officials are beginning to translateAbacha's statement into an official policy to make Frenchcompulsory in all Nigerian schools.According to Bruni Aguesse, linguistic attache at the FrenchEmbassy here, the federal government has approached France forhelp.''We are already speaking with the Ministry of Education (inthe federal capital territory) about assistance for the trainingof teachers and installation of pre-requisite requirements,''Aguesse told IPS. ''We have signed seven (similar) agreements withdifferent states...''Nigerians out of the school system can study the language atthe eight 'Alliance Francaise' centres scattered across thecountry, with the newest one in the eastern city of Owerri.A novel approach to teaching French in this West Africancountry has been the course offered in the 'Nigerian Tribune', oneof the national newspapers, which began in June.The paper promised: ''We shall take you through the study ofthe French language. If in six months you cannot converse with theFrench President Jacques Chirac, then you didn't read the'Tribune'.''Biodun Oduwole, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, told IPS thatthe paper had taken the stance, because Nigerians ''generallybecome ostracised at international levels'' when they onlyconverse in English.''Nigerians are generally uncomfortable and absolutelyincapable of conversing in any language other than English,''Oduwole said in a telephone interview from his base in Ibadan,120kms north of here.Oduwole related his experience at the March meeting of theInternational Press Institute (IPI) in Spain. ''I had a personalexperience at the IPI conference in Spain where our Spanishcolleagues spoke little English and I spoke no Spanish. It wasonly the smatterings of French that I could muster that helped usthrough simple transactions,'' Oduwole said.''That situation can be replicated in other encounters by otherNigerians. In addition, when the Head of State announced the needfor Nigerians to become bilingual, the 'Tribune' thought it wasgood for us to start preparing grounds with our readers,'' thenewspaper's editor-in-chief said.Reactions to the newspaper's French course have been''absolutely marvellous and fantastic'', Oduwole said citing a 10percent increase in the sales of the newspaper when the courseruns on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The paper's daily circulation ismore than 100,000 copies, he told IPS.The reponse to the French language course, Oduwole added, has''encouraged us to take the decision that by the 20th lesson, atranslation of a substantial portion of the newspaper's major newsstories will be carried also in French''. Readers' feedback inFrench will also be encouraged.Ade Ojo, a professor of French, said there is a need for moreFrench teachers in Nigeria, and for those already teaching thelanguage to make it interesting.Ojo disclosed at the celebration of the French Day last weekthat Nigeria needs about 35,000 teachers to achieve a meaningfulspread of the language. Statistics reveal that the current numberof French teachers is a third of this figure. (end/ips/ro/pm97)Origin: Harare/WEST AFRICA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 10:34:51 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOMMessage-ID: < 199707111734.KAA00965@thesky.incog.com Omar,Thank you for clarifying things. I knew there had to be another side of Tombong's propaganda cause that was too good to be true and thats why I didn't take heed given that it came from him. I do not take Tombong's postings seriously (hes lost all credibility as far as I'm concerned) because theres always hidden agenda, misleading & lack of factual evidence in his postings.Tombong - please do us a favor and present information as it is and stop the B.S., but then again thats asking you to be a different person. Please use this forum for what it was intended to be and not to suit your political career/needs. That is very unappreciative.cheers,sarian> From olafia@online.no Fri Jul 11 04:26:36 1997> Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 13:22:45 +0200 (MET DST)> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: IOM> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host ti01a05-0019.dialup.online.no [130.67.1.83] didn't use HELO protocol> X-Sender: olafia@online.no (Unverified)> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Tombong> That was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advising> organ for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what you> wrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mention> governments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees and> asylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called the> INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a type> of civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created by> IOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World Health> Organisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,> refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing the> process of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost caused> by the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects of> maladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association with> governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaboration> with governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and to> reduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.> They review available information on migrants and refugee health in> selected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight as> to what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available to> national authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happens> that you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the desk> organise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aim> of the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matter> of Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugees> came from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.> I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i want> to throw a little bit of light on the subject.> Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.> With kind regards> Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT> Ullevaal University Hospital> Dept. for STD and HIV> NORWAY------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 97 13:53:10 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Introduction of new member Habib DiaMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1219031230A@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Hello Guys, any comments and ideas on this?----- Forwarded message follows -----From: hghanim@nusacc.org To: ndarboeSubject: RE: Introduction of new member Habib DiaThanks Mr. DarboeI think it is a great idea for this group to try and get the businessmenget more confidence to invest in the Gambia in the positive fields ofcommerce . We have enough hotels and some in the entertainment industry .It may be a good idea to get a priority list of our needs in the gambiaas the first step then proceed from there . I can coordinate that sincethat is what I do at the Chamber of Commerce.Any suggestions or commentsHabib-----Original Message-----From: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemis Sent: Thursday, July 10, 1997 12:58 PMTo: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Introduction of new member Habib Dia<< File: ENVELOPE.TXT >>----------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome aboard Mr. Diab.Hopefully you will find this Bantaba resourceful, and we are lookingforwardto your contributions.Numukunda**************************************National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce1100 New York Avenue, N.W.Suite 550 East TowerWashington, D.C. 20005Voice: (202) 289-5920Fax: (202) 289-5938**************************************----- End of Forwarded message ----------------------------------- Momodou





Denmark

Regards Bassss!



Thanks for your concern my boy is healthy and ok. I was very busy in

preparation of the 5th European Conference on HIv/AIDS which i am

co-ordinating due to Norway is host country this year. I read your todays

mail and the attached articles with amusement, Jabou, Lat, Momodou,Ylva and

Lamin. As HIV/AID is a very sensitive issue it is not always been discussed

as a subject of concern but stigmatising and isolation. It is very difficult

to find a Gambian/Senegalese to admit their HIV/AIDS status. One they will

be stigmatised as the black sheep and for women it worse the first thought

of the mind is prostitution. Then the isolation comes or the self isolation

to be discovered.



We should be very care of jumping into the conclusion sex when we happened

to know one who is been infected with HIV. The risk of transmission could be

Blood transfusion, Perinatal, Sexual Intercourse, Injecting Drugs, Health

Care, Household and many other.



In the Gambia out of 29, 670 test, 1.7 % are found hiv positive, and

Vertical transmission (mother to child) out of 322 test 5.3 % are found

HIV-positive. This test were just conducted in 1994 - 1996. The over all

number of HIv postive in the Gambia since the begining of the epedemi is

almost 2000. AIDS cases reported to the World health organisation for the

Gambia is 410 cases by july 1996. As for Senegal the number of AIDS cases

reported to the World Health Organisation is 1, 573 as the same period as

Gambia july 1996. The HIV cases in Senegal is as high approx. 6000, 1996.



As today is friday and weekends i will be going into our database, tomorrow

feed you with more information. The yearly reports comes every 6 months that

means to say statistics reports comes in january and july.



I will be writing on some dilemmmas of the Virus in the Gambia and the

trenches of infection, safe sex or safer sex.



I agreed with Lat that any level of infecton is bad.





A nice weeked to all you





With kind regards





Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT

Ullevaal University Hospital

Dept. for STD & HIV

OSLO, Norway













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 11:57:30 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To: Sarian Loum <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: IOM

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Ms. Loum,



With all due respect, don't you think you are a little bit harsh on

Tombong?? All the guy did is forward second-hand info. which we all do.

Are you now advocating that whoever intends to forward info. to the list

should do a thorough research adout it...know all the details etc before

hitting the send key?



He afterall provided some contact addresses which anyone interested could

have reached for further details. This is what I did after

replying his mail, 'cos it did sound too good for it to be real.



I don't see any propaganda in his posting, perhaps I don't have "trained"

eyes.



As for Dr. Saho, thanks a lot for clarity...but why add "Next time give

all the bit of it not the little bit"? What if it is only the little bit

he has to offer.



Cheers,



Madiba.



On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:



> Omar,

>

> Thank you for clarifying things. I knew there had to be another side of Tombong's propaganda cause that was too good to be true and thats why I didn't take heed given that it came from him. I do not take Tombong's postings seriously (hes lost all credibility as far as I'm concerned) because theres always hidden agenda, misleading & lack of factual evidence in his postings.

>

> Tombong - please do us a favor and present information as it is and stop the B.S., but then again thats asking you to be a different person. Please use this forum for what it was intended to be and not to suit your political career/needs. That is very unappreciative.

>

> cheers,

>

> sarian

>

>

>

> > From

> > Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 13:22:45 +0200 (MET DST)

> > From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > Subject: IOM

> > Mime-Version: 1.0

> > X-To: <

> > X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host ti01a05-0019.dialup.online.no [130.67.1.83] didn't use HELO protocol

> > X-Sender:

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > Tombong

> >

> > That was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advising

> > organ for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what you

> > wrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mention

> > governments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees and

> > asylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called the

> > INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a type

> > of civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created by

> > IOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World Health

> > Organisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,

> > refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing the

> > process of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost caused

> > by the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects of

> > maladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association with

> > governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaboration

> > with governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and to

> > reduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.

> >

> > They review available information on migrants and refugee health in

> > selected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight as

> > to what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available to

> > national authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happens

> > that you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the desk

> > organise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aim

> > of the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matter

> > of Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugees

> > came from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.

> >

> > I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i want

> > to throw a little bit of light on the subject.

> >

> > Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.

> >

> > With kind regards

> >

> > Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT

> > Ullevaal University Hospital

> > Dept. for STD and HIV

> > NORWAY

> >

> >

> >

> >

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 15:26:30 -0400 (EDT)

From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: AE-CHAIRS> Research positions (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 08:39:38 -0400 (EDT)

>>To:

>Subject: AE-CHAIRS> Research positions

>

>>Date: Wed, 09 Jul 1997 09:56:58 -0700

>>From:

>>Subject: AE-CHAIRS> Research positions

>>>To:

>>

>>Following are two position descriptions, one for a post-graduate researcher

>>(PGR), the other for a graduate student research assistant (RA). I would

>>appreciate your forwarding these to anyone who you think might be

>>interested/qualified for these positions. Thanks very much!

>>

>>Bryan

>>

>>

>>

>>*****************************************************************************

>>POSITION DESCRIPTION

>>Post-Graduate Researcher

>>

>>Department: Biological and Agricultural Engineering

>>

>>Project Title: Harvesting and Handling Rice Straw for Off-Field Utilization

>>

>>Background: USDA is funding a study of harvesting and handling

>>practices to improve the costs associated with the acquisition and

>>utilization of rice straw. California legislation mandates a reduction in

>>the amount of straw that may be open burned for disposal, and growers are

>>eagerly searching for alternative straw applications. The major objectives

>>of the project are 1) to characterize the current capabilities, costs, and

>>constraints in harvesting and handling rice straw as a resource for

>>commercial products and energy, and 2) to investigate alternative handling

>>strategies for straw, and evaluate specialized equipment and system

>>designs. The project was proposed as a five year study, and is currently

>>funded for the first year.

>>

>>Responsibilities: The primary responsibility of the position in the

>>first year is to carry out an assessment of the current state-of-the-art in

>>rice straw harvesting, handling, and utilization. This includes conducting

>>an in-depth literature review of straw and related crop harvesting

>>techniques; conducting a survey of farmers, custom operators, and

>>industries involved in off-field handling or utilization of rice straw;

>>carrying out time and motion studies of actual straw harvesting operations;

>>compiling data for use in economic and GIS models to evaluate costs and

>>impacts of off-field utilization. The work also involves working with

>>graduate students and other project team members supporting these and other

>>parts of the project.

>>

>>Qualifications: PhD or MS degree in engineering or related field. Ability

>>to work with industry personnel. Good written, verbal, and interpersonal

>>communication skills needed. Experience with literature reviews and report

>>and proposal preparation. Knowledge of machine design and computer

>>programming, especially spreadsheets. Desire to conduct field work.

>>California Drivers License must be obtained. Familiarity with engineering

>>economic analyses and GIS strongly desirable.

>>

>>Salary: $30,528-33,276/year commensurate with qualifications, plus

>>benefits. Funding past the first year dependent on successful conduct of

>>first year effort and submittal of proposal for continuing effort.

>>

>>Available: Immediately

>>

>>To apply Contact:

>> Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor

>> Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering

>> University of California

>> Davis, CA 95616-5294

>> phone: 916 752 1422 fax: 916 752 2640

>> email:

>>

>>The University of California is an affirmative action/equal opportunity

>>employer, with a strong institutional commitment to the development of a

>>climate that supports equality of opportunity and respect for differences

>>based on gender, cultural ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation. In

>>that spirit, we are particularly interested in receiving applications from

>>individuals who would enhance the diversity of our workforce.

>>*****************************************************************************

>>

>>*****************************************************************************

>>POSITION DESCRIPTION

>>Graduate Research Assistant

>>

>>Department: Biological and Agricultural Engineering

>>

>>Project Title: Harvesting and Handling Rice Straw for Off-Field Utilization

>>

>>Background: USDA is funding a study of harvesting and handling

>>practices to improve the costs associated with the acquisition and

>>utilization of rice straw. California legislation mandates a reduction in

>>the amount of straw that may be open burned for disposal, and growers are

>>eagerly searching for alternative straw applications. The major objectives

>>of the project are 1) to characterize the current capabilities, costs, and

>>constraints in harvesting and handling rice straw as a resource for

>>commercial products and energy, and 2) to investigate alternative handling

>>strategies for straw, and evaluate specialized equipment and system

>>designs. The project was proposed as a five year study, and is currently

>>funded for the first year.

>>

>>Responsibilities: Primary responsibility is to develop a geographic

>>information system (GIS) model incorporating major rice producing regions

>>and transportation networks in California to be used in projecting costs of

>>large-scale straw handling operations and identifying potential

>>infrastructural and environmental impacts. Assist in preparation of an

>>in-depth literature review of straw and related crop harvesting techniques

>>and in conducting a survey of farmers, custom operators, and industries

>>involved in off-field handling or utilization of rice straw. Occasional

>>field work to support other efforts of the project may be required.

>>

>>Qualifications: Must enroll as graduate student at University of

>>California, Davis. Good written, verbal, and interpersonal communication

>>skills needed. Familiarity with GIS strongly desirable.

>>

>>Salary: $15,772/year. In-state fees paid by project. Funding past the

>>first year dependent on successful conduct of first year effort and

>>submittal of proposal for continuing effort.

>>

>>Available: Immediately

>>

>>To apply Contact:

>> Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor

>> Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering

>> University of California

>> Davis, CA 95616-5294

>> phone: 916 752 1422 fax: 916 752 2640

>> email:

>>

>>The University of California is an affirmative action/equal opportunity

>>employer, with a strong institutional commitment to the development of a

>>climate that supports equality of opportunity and respect for differences

>>based on gender, cultural ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation. In

>>that spirit, we are particularly interested in receiving applications from

>>individuals who would enhance the diversity of our workforce.

>>*****************************************************************************

>>

>>----------------------------------***--***----------------------------

>>Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor |phone 916 752 1422

>>Biological and Agricultural Engineering Dept. |fax 916 752 2640

>>University of California |

>>Davis, CA 95616 |

>>

>>

>>

>>

>

>

>



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 18:50:44 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news

summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.

I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.





NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMED



The National Security Council and the Armed forces Council have been formed

as required by the Constitution. The Members were sworn in at the State House

yesterday, Thursday, July 10th, 1997.



National Security Council



1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President

2.Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte) - Secretary of State for Interior

3. Lt. Colonel Momodou Badjie

4. Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr

5. Mr. Famara I. Jammeh - Inspector General of Police

6. Mr. Samba Bah - Director General of the NIA





The Armed Forces Council



1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President

2. Colonel Baboucarr Jatta-Commander of Gambia National Army

3. Capt. Momodou Sarr - Marine Unit

4. Mr. Omar Abdoulie Njie Barrow- Permanent Secretary, Dept. of Defence





THE FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S ADVANCEMENT



The First Lady has started a nation wide tour on Tuesday, July 8th, to meet

with Gambian women in the provinces and to discuss how her foundation can

help in empowering them. The organisation which is to be launched July 18,

1997, will be called Foundation for Women's Socio-Economic Advancement.



The details on the Foundation such as aims and objectives will be provided to

list as soon as it is available.



NO REVOLT AT MILE 2 PRISONS, SAYS SOS BOJANG



There has been a rumour in town that there was a revolt by the prisoners at

the Central Prisons, Mile 2, and that there were some fatalities. This was

also reported by the press and in response to this The Secretary of State for

Interior, Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte), called a News Conference on

Wednesday, July 9, 1997.



He denied every thing that was reported particularly the fact that one Omar

Njie was killed. Omar Njie was well and alive, and has been transferred to

Janjanburey Prisons. He challenged the reporters to go visit him to verify

his statement.



The prison was raided following a tip-off about drug trafficking. Some drugs

were found plus other contrabands, and as a result the Commissioner of

Prisons, Modou Ceesay, was retired. In fact some prisoners were enjoying

prisons as if they were living in a five star hotel, according the Hon.

Bojang. He said some a prisoner had a cellular phone and was making

international calls.



FOOTBALL NEWS

Real de Banjul football Club won both the FA Cup and the League. They also

won the Super Cub. They won Hawks 1-0 in the FA finals last week.



NEW MAYOR FOR BANJUL



Mr Samba Faal, the former Town Clerk, has been made the Mayor of Banjul, and

he will man that post until the local government elections. The elections are

expected to take place sometime in 19998.



NEW AMBASSADOR FOR THE US



Mr. Crispin Gray-Johnson has been appointed as the new Gambian Ambassador to

the US, and he will be coming to Washington sometimes next Month.





Peace

Tombong



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 18:53:21 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh

Message-ID: <



Welcome Habib, i am sure you will contribute a lot in this cyber bantaba.



Peace

Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 16:16:57 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To:

Subject: Jobs at the HIID (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Netters,



This might be of interest to some of you.



Good luck and have a great weekend!!



Madiba.

**************************************************************************



HIID is Harvard University's principal center for research, teaching,

and policy advising related to developing and transitional economies.

Harvard University is an affirmative action/equal opportunity

employer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.



Note: Positions fall under two categories: Academic and

Administrative. Within these categories, recent positions are listed

first. The letters "S.I.C.." at the end of the job description

indicate that there is a strong internal candidate (a current Harvard

staff member) in consideration for this position. Harvard University

is an equal opportunity employer. See Harvard University Home Page for

salary range and additional job opportunities.











Position Title: Ethiopia, Public Investment Program Specialist,

Project Associate



Requisition #: 74658



Salary Grade: 90



Hiring Range: DOE



Hours Per Week: Full Time



Education, Experience, Skills: M.A. in economics or M.B.A. in finance

or related degree. Experience with public investment programs in

developing countries required. Knowledge of project cycle components

including identification, design, appraisal, implementation,

monitoring, and evaluation required. Four years of experience in

developing countries, preferably in Africa, highly desirable.

Experience in project appraisal and establishing project appraisal

units within developing countries desired. Fluency in English

required.



Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. Public investment program specialist serves on a two year

project in a developing country setting. Assists both the central and

regional governments in establishing a public investment program.

Advises the government in the policies and procedures for implementing

a public investment program.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Ethpip, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, Email to







Position Title: Slovakia, Senior Environmental Health Advisor, C4EP

Project, Project Associate



Requisition #: 74576



Salary Grade: 90



Hiring Range: DOE



Hours Per Week: Full Time



Education, Experience, Skills: Master's degree or Ph.D. in public

health, preferably with specialization in environmental health,

occupational health, or industrial hygiene with five years' relevant

experience required. Developing country experience, demonstrated

project management skills and expertise in environmental risk

assessment and management required. Experience in the development of

educational programs and professional certification programs in

environmental health, or industrial hygiene preferred. Experience in

community health promotion programs desirable.



Duties and Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. The advisor is responsible for implementation of

environmental risk assessment and health programs as part of Central

and Eastern European Environmental Economics and Policy Project (C4EP)

team in Bratislava, Slovakia. The advisor manages the environmental

risk assessment and management/community health promotion

demonstration project; coordinates development of professional

education programs and curriculum materials in environmental health,

occupational health, and industrial hygiene, and integration of those

programs and materials into the existing medical education system in

Slovakia. Position is located in Bratislava, one hour from Vienna.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Slovaenv, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, Email to







Position Title: Ethiopia, Accounting Specialist, Project Associate



Requisition #: 74253



Salary Grade: 90



Hiring Range: DOE



Hours Per Week: Full Time



Education, Experience, Skills: Master's in accounting or related

degree, MBA or Ph.D. preferred. Experience with government accounting

systems, particularly single entry systems and modified single entry

systems required. Experience with accrual on accounts payable and

receivable without a closed balance sheet highly desirable. Experience

in Ministry of Finance in developing country desired. Experience with

accounting systems, particularly former British systems, a plus.

Fluency in English required.



Duties & Responsibilities: Assists a two year project in lesser

developed country on tasks related to developing policies,

regulations, formats, and procedures required to strengthen

expenditure control systems in central ministries and regional

governments.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Ethacct, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, Email to







Position Title: Palestine, Chief of Party, Technical Assistance to the

Palestinian Health Authority (TAPHA) Project, Project Associate



Salary Grade: 90



Hiring Range: DOE



Requisition #: 74A88



Hours Per Week FTE: Full Time



Education, Experience, Skills:



Graduate degree in public health, preferably in health management,

planning or economics with 10 years experience managing public health

projects or systems in developing countries required. Extensive

experience with health policy reform, negotiations skills with

ministries of health, and project management required. Experience with

economics and financing at primary and secondary health care levels;

health services organization and management; policy research; health

management information systems; and pharmaceutical production desired.

Middle East experience or fluency in Arabic preferred, but candidates

with significant health project management in developing countries

considered. Willingness to reside in Middle East for 1.5 years.



Duties/Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. Responsibilities include; mobilizing local and expatriate

consultants; coordinating technical activities; defining public sector

role; designing and implementing health insurance, cost-containment,

and efficiency of health services; developing health management

information systems; harmonizing the MOH with UNWRA/NGO health

services; and improving care quality. Manages TAPHA project research

activities and leads technical area.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment -Palcop2, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, or Email to







Position Title: Mozambique, Sustainable Capacity Building and Economic

Decision-Making, Project Associates



Requisition #: 77409, 74410, 74411



Salary Grade: 90



Hiring Range: DOE



Hours Per Week: Full Time



Education, Experience, Skills: HIID seeks candidates with a Ph.D. in

economics, finance, or other relevant degree with substantial

experience in developing countries. Familiarity with the World Bank,

International Monetary Fund, and multi-sector experience required.

Successful experience in advising governments of developing countries

is a desired asset. Experience with macroeconomic modeling,

information systems, or central bank or finance is highly desirable.

Fluency in Portuguese is strongly preferred. Project start up likely

in early 1997.



Duties & Responsibilities: HIID is undertaking a five-year strategic

economic advisory and capacity building project in Mozambique. A four

person advisory team will work with a counterpart team from the

Ministry of Planning and Finance. The advisors work on economic and

financial issues in areas including: development of a comprehensive

and effective strategy for a rapid economic growth; the Government of

Mozambique's (GoM) response to requests and requirements of the

International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and other donors; the GoM's

management, restructure, and reduction of external debt obligations;

developing a program for the sale of treasury bills; devising a

program of tax reform; enhancing the GoM's program of privatization

and regulatory simplification; and advising the GoM on promoting

production for exports and dealing with liberalized trade in southern

Africa (including tariff restructuring).



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Mozambique, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, Email







Position Title: Institute Associate\Policy Fellow: Education



Requisition #: 74126



Salary Grade: 90



Hiring Range: DOE



Hours Per Week : Full Time



Education, Experience, Skills: Must have Ph.D. in education or related

discipline (anthropology, economics, political science, or sociology),

demonstrated interest in problems of education in developing

countries, and prior field experience. Minimum five years experience

analyzing policy and program issues in developing countries; high

quality publications; ability to communicate analytic concepts to

students and senior policy-makers; a capacity and continued

willingness to develop and manage overseas advisory and training

projects and undertake extensive overseas residence and/or travel

desirable. May require Spanish language ability and Latin America

experience.



Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. Plays a leading role in research, teaching and overseas

activities, including managing and administrating overseas projects;

transmitting field experience to the Harvard community and involving

faculty in overseas projects; undertaking overseas travel to develop

and manage overseas projects and advise developing country

institutions; and participating in policy and personnel decisions.

Terms are up to five years with consideration for promotion to fellow.

Works on Cambridge and overseas projects.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Ediapf, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, Email to







Position Title: Health Economist: Development Associate or Institute

Associate



Requisition #: 64842



Salary Grade: 90



Hiring Range: DOE



Hours Per Week: Full Time



Education, Experience, Skills: This position will either be a

development associate or institute associate appointment, dependent

upon a candidate's background and qualifications. A development

associate is a one to five year appointment with the possibility of

promotion. Institute associate is a career appointment with an initial

three year term. In both positions time is divided between overseas

service and periods of research, project management, and possibly

teaching at Harvard University. Candidates must have a Ph.D. in health

economics with experience in economic evaluation of health programs

and interventions in developing countries. Experience in health care

finance, health insurance, and sustainability necessary. Skills in

project management and implementation, analysis, writing, and

publications of related issues required. Fluency in French or Spanish

is highly desirable. Familiarity with donor agencies and organizations

providing assistance in international health also desirable.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Hltheco, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, Email to







Position Title: Associate



Requisition #:



Salary Grade: 90



Hiring Range: DOE



Hours Per Week: Full Time



Required/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: Applicants are

required to have: a Ph.D. in either agriculture, anthropology,

economics, education, environment, health, macro economics, micro

finance, money and banking, political economy, political science,

population, public policy, sociology, or urban development with a

central concern for developing countries. Desired, but not required

are: at least five years of experience carrying out analyses of policy

and program issues in developing countries; a record of high quality

publications; a demonstrated capacity to communicate analytic concepts

to students and senior policy makers alike; a demonstrated ability to

develop and manage overseas advisory and training projects; and, a

demonstrated capacity and continued willingness to undertake extensive

overseas residence and/or travel.



Duties & Responsibilities: The Harvard Institute for International

Development (HIID) seeks associates in international development

fields. Positions are for terms of up to five years and involve work

in Cambridge and in HIID projects overseas. HIID associates play a

leading role in the research, teaching and overseas activities of the

institute, including management and administration of the overseas

projects. They are responsible for transmitting field experience to

the Harvard community and involving Harvard faculty in overseas

projects. Associates are expected to undertake substantial overseas

travel in connection with their responsibilities for developing and

managing the institute's overseas projects and acting as advisors to

developing country institutions.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Humandevas, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, Email to

















Position Title: International Environment Program, Director's Staff

Assistant III



Requisition #: 73370



Salary Grade: 8



Hiring Range: $25,104-$30,720 Hours Per Week: Full Time



Required/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: Candidates must have

a H.S. diploma, college preferred; 3+ yrs. related experience.

Excellent organizational, prioritization, time management, detail

orientation, interpersonal communication, judgement, editorial,

proofreading and phone skills needed for fast paced deadline driven

program. Ability to work independently and as a team player while

under pressure; ability to follow through on complex projects.

Knowledge of WordPerfect, Microsoft Word for Windows, E-mail, and

PageMaker essential. Experience with Lotus 1-2- 3/Filemaker

Pro/Paradox helpful. Keyboarding 60+ wpm. Overtime hours after 5:00pm

required.



Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. Seeking a candidate to be the primary assistant to the

IEP Director. Serves as first information contact for all internal and

external inquiries. Responsible for: daily activities, heavy telephone

traffic, filing, faxing, typing correspondence, reports, and

manuscripts; preparation of expense reports/internal forms. Arranges

domestic/international travel; tracks voluminous overseas

communications and schedules vital to project work. Supervises student

assistant(s). Serves as liaison when Director travels abroad. Assists

in organizing meetings, workshops, research projects and performs

related job duties when needed.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Sa3env, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)495-8190, or Email to







Positing Title: International Environment Program, Staff Assistant II



Requisition #: 72302



Salary Grade: 6



Hiring Range: $1776-2176 month



Hours Per Week: Full Time



Required/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: High school diploma

required; college degree preferred. Minimum 1-2 years office

experience; must have excellent telephone, interpersonal and

organizational skills; ability to handle several tasks simultaneously;

knowledge of Microsoft Word, WordPerfect and database software

(Paradox preferred); efficient and accurate keyboarding and data entry

skills (55wpm); experience using E-mail strongly preferred. Ability to

work independently and with others, prioritize multiple tasks,

exercise good judgement, and take initiative. Knowledge of

Central/Eastern European language desirable



Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. Reports to project administrator of Central and Eastern

Europe Environmental Economics and Policy Project. As a member of

International Environment Program team, is responsible for filing,

faxing, photocopying, and complex distribution of mail in a fast

-paced environment. Maintains current contact information on overseas

project staff members; prepares weekly courier pouches to overseas

advisors; word processes short documents; monitors the submission of

field accounting reports; answers voluminous telephone/in-person

inquiries; sends/receives orders for supplies and publications;

coordinates office equipment maintenance. Performs related duties as

required.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment Sa2env, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)495-8190, or Email to







Position Title: International Environment Program, Technical Secretary





Requisition #: 73362



Salary Grade: 9



Hiring Range: $2268-$2778 month



Hours Per Week: Full Time



Required/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: H.S. diploma

required; 2+ years office/technical production experience; excellent

organizational, time-management, editorial, and communication skills.

Ability to work well under pressure on complex, multiple projects with

attention to detail, independence, and professionalism essential.

Superior PC desktop publishing, Excel, and PageMaker skills;

familiarity with Windows 95, MS-Word; basic Macintosh skills required.

Experience translating files and using Email/Internet for transferring

files essential. Keyboarding 60+ wpm. Must be able to work as part of

a team. Must be flexible to regularly work overtime. Final candidates

will be tested.



Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. Reporting to the Director, provides desktop

publishing/editorial support for the International Environment

Program. Responsible for: word processing, editing complex proposals,

manuscripts, technical papers/case studies and course materials.

Maintains databases/hard-copies of publications, coordinates requested

mailings. Designs newsletters, brochures, advertising, and

presentation materials for projects/workshops; finalizes publications

for printing and/or creates camera-ready publications; copy edits

work. Coordinates work of related vendors. As a member of a team

assists with daily clerical/administrative duties, such as: faxing,

file management; answering phones.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment-Techsec, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)495-8190, or Email to







Position Title: Staff Assistant III



Requisition #:



Salary Grade: 8



Hiring Range: $25,104-$30,720 Hours Per Week: Full Time



Required/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: High school diploma,

college preferred; three to five years of related experience.

Excellent organizational, prioritization, time management, detail

orientation, interpersonal communication, judgement, editorial,

proofreading and telephone skills needed. Excellent English skills

necessary; WordPerfect skills required. Ability to work independently

and as a team member while under pressure to follow through on complex

projects. Spanish skills helpful.



Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. Supports two academics who teach international

development courses at the Kennedy School of Government and who work

on projects in Bolivia. Performs office support duties, including

composing and typing project-related, correspondence, maintaining

filing system, and organizing production of project and research

reports. Assists with manuscript editing and the planning of

conferences and meetings. Serves as liaison when supervisors travel

abroad. Coordinates support for short-term, overseas consultants.

Provides support for courses taught by supervisors, including summer

program. Act as liaison between students and supervisors. Performs

related job duties as required.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment SAIII-MG, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, or Email to







Position Title: Staff Assistant III



Requisition #:



Salary Grade: 8



Hiring Range: $25,104-$30,720 Hours Per Week: Full Time



Required/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: High school diploma,

college preferred; 3- 5years related experience. Excellent

organizational, prioritization, time management, detail orientation,

interpersonal communication, judgement, editorial, proofreading and

telephone skills required. Ability to work independently and as a team

member while under pressure to follow through on complex projects.

Ability to work with multiple supervisors; problem solve, and

accomplish multiple tasks simultaneously in an environment with

frequent interruptions. Strong computer skills and ability/initiative

to learn new programs from documentation only.



Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development. . Supports members of Health Office. Performs office

support duties including: composing and typing project-related

correspondence; maintains filing and database systems; provides

editing and library research on related projects. Sends faxes,

e-mails, distributes mail and, photo-copies; orders supplies, and

equipment; answers telephones, and makes travel arrangements. Liaises

with finance office tracking invoices and, preparing expense reports.

Assists in workshop organizing. As a member of the project team,

performs additional duties as needed.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment-helsa3, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, or Email to







Position Title: Staff Assistant III



Requisition #:



Salary Grade: 8



Hiring Range: $25,104-$30,720 Hours Per Week: Full Time



Required/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: H.S. diploma,

college preferred; 3-5 yrs. related experience. Excellent

organizational, prioritization, time management, accuracy/detail

orientation, interpersonal communication, judgement, and telephone

skills needed for fast paced program. Ability to work independently

and as a team player while under pressure; maintain a professional

manner with mid-level professionals from Asia, Africa, Latin America,

and the Middle East. Experience with WordPerfect, databases, e-mail,

editing, proofreading, 45wpm required.



Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for International

Development (HIID). Provides support to assistant director of student

programs and coordinator of Mason Fellows Program (MFP). Prepares,

maintains confidential applicant files, country specific information

sheets. Maintains databases of applications received, students, alumni

and recruitment contacts abroad. Provides background information for

Admissions Committee during selection process. Assists logistical

preparation for recruitment trips made by program interviewers;

delivery of visa documentation; coordination of program events. Serves

as primary contact for inquiries about MFP. Handles: telephones,

faxing, filing, photocopying, distributing mail, large mailings;

wordprocessing correspondence, reports, and newsletters. Performs

related duties as required.



Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIID

Recruitment SAIII-MAS, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax

(617)496-8190, or Email to







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 19:31:54 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news

> summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.

> I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.



I just want to thank Tombong for providing us with this information. I

think most of the list would agree with me that any information or news

from back home that is shared on Gambia-L is welcome.



While we may take some info with a dash of salt based on the source, let

us not get into the habit of attacking the messenger. When corrections

are in order I believe they should be made and I'm sure they will be

well received without the need of damning the author of the original

message.



Thanks.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 16:59:31 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To: Latir Downes-Thomas <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Lat,



My Sentiments!!!



Cheers,



Madiba.



On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



>

> >

> > Gambia-l,

> >

> > I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news

> > summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.

> > I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.

>

> I just want to thank Tombong for providing us with this information. I

> think most of the list would agree with me that any information or news

> from back home that is shared on Gambia-L is welcome.

>

> While we may take some info with a dash of salt based on the source, let

> us not get into the habit of attacking the messenger. When corrections

> are in order I believe they should be made and I'm sure they will be

> well received without the need of damning the author of the original

> message.

>

> Thanks.

>

> Lat

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:02:08 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Lamin,



Thanks brother!! I am happy to be back.



Have a good weekend!



Madiba.



On Fri, 11 Jul 1997



> Now that Dr. Manneh of Gambia College has joined the List, perhaps he

> will be interested in some of the discussions we had about education

> in the Gambia, and about Asbjorn's pledge.

>

> Welcome on board all new members. Madiba, we missed you! BTW, does

> anyone know the whereabouts of List veterans Morro Ceesay, Famara

> Sanyang, and the others 'at large'? I miss their insightful views.

>

> Lamin.

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:20:48 -0700

From: Liz STewart <

To:

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <l03102802afec7e0e7383@[38.216.19.3]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear Lat



I am writing from San Francisco, California. I am delighted that you will

be sending news of The GAmbia. Thanks a bunch for all the effort!

Liz Stewart Fatti -









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 20:27:44 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Liz STewart wrote:

>

> Dear Lat

>

> I am writing from San Francisco, California. I am delighted that you will

> be sending news of The GAmbia. Thanks a bunch for all the effort!

> Liz Stewart Fatti -



Tombong Saidy will be the one sending his synopsis of the news from The

Gambia. Like yourself, I was just expressing my appreciation of his

efforts :-)



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:37:23 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To:

Subject: News about the motherland...CMAG concluding statement.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Commonwealth News Release



11 July 1997



SEVENTH MEETING OF THE COMMONWEALTH MINISTERIAL ACTION GROUP ON THE HARARE

DECLARATION (CMAG)



Marlborough House, 10-11 July 1997





CONCLUDING STATEMENT



1. The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group on the Harare Declaration

(CMAG) held its seventh meeting at Marlborough House in London on 10-11

July 1997 to review developments in the Gambia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone

and to consider preparations for its Report to the October 1997

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).



The Gambia



2. The Group welcomed the report of the Commonwealth Secretariat

Assessment Mission which visited The Gambia on 24-27 March 1997 and

requested the Secretary-General to implement its recommendations for

technical assistance in consolidating the democratic transition.



3. At the same time, it reiterated its previous concern about the lack of

a fully inclusive political system in the Gambia. In that context, CMAG

urged the Government of The Gambia to remove without further delay the ban

on certain political parties and individuals contained in Decree No. 89

and, in the political environment so created, demonstrate its stated

commitment to human rights and the rule of law. Furthermore, CMAG called

on the Government of The Gambia to investigate allegations of harrassment

of the Opposition.



Nigeria



4. Recalling the statement made by its Chairman in Abuja in November 1996

that "CMAG will, in pursuance of its mandate, remain engaged with Nigeria

and seek to have access to the widest possible cross-section of views from

Nigeria", the Group received oral presentations from a number of

non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and representatives of Nigerian

civil society. These included four Nigerian NGOs, viz. the National

Democratic Coalition of Nigeria, the Movement for the Survival of the

Ogoni People, the Democratic Alliance of Women in Nigeria, and the Civil

Liberties Organisation. CMAG also heard representations from three

pan-Commonwealth organisations - namely, the Commonwealth Human Rights

Initiative, the Commonwealth Trade Union Council and the Commonwealth

Lawyers' Association - as wel as from three international groups, viz

Amnesty International, Article 19 (which also represented Human Rights

Watch/Africa) and the International Crisis Group.



5. The representations made to CMAG expressed strong concerns over what

was seen as a deteriorating situation in respect of human rights and the

rule of law in Nigeria. Equally strong concerns were raised about the

Nigerian Government's transition programme, which is perceived as being

pursued without unfettered and free participation, as well as its likely

outcome. The representation also raised the question of the growing

numbers of Nigerian exiles in neighbouring and other countries and their

need for assistance. CMAG was urged by all to recommend the CHOGM more

effective measures to be taken by the Commonwealth and the wider

international community to persuade Nigeria to live up to its commitments

under the Harare Commonwealth Declaration.



6. The information which CMAG gathered from these exchanges with the NGOs

was considered to be extremely useful and will, along with the information

already gathered from the Nigerian Governement and other sources, inform

the Group's deliberations and eventual recommendations to Commonwealth

Heads of Government.



Sierra Leone



7. CMAG, recalling statements by its Chairman and the Commonwealth

Secretary-General and by others, including the Summit of the Organisation

of African Unity, condemned the military "coup d'etat" of 25 May 1997 in

Sierra Leone which resulted in the overthrow of the democratically elected

government. The Group called for the immediate and unconditional

reinstatement of the democratically elected government of Sierra Leone

under President Tejan Kabbah. It urged the international community to

continue to deny recognition to the present illegal regime in Freetown and

decided, in accordance with the Milbrook Action Programme, that pending

the restoration of the legitimate government, the participation of Sierra

Leone in the councils of the Commonwealth would be suspended.



8. The Group welcomed the efforts to restore the legitimate Government of

Sierra Leone currently being undertaken by the Economic Community of West

African States. At the same time, the Group took note that these efforts

were being taken in accordance with the decision taken by the OAU and that

they were being carried out in co-ordination with the United Nations.

CMAG called on the international community fully to support the objectives

of these efforts.



Next meeting



9. CMAG decided to hold its next meeting in London on 11-12 September

1997 to formulate its recommendations to CHOGM



Cheers,



Madiba.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:42:00 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: IOM

Message-ID: <





Madiby,



I don't think I'm a little harsh with Tombong, on the contrary I'm lenient given Tombong's history on this list. Please take a look at the archives and pay close attention to his postings, that'll give you an idea about his style and why I wrote what I wrote.



I'm not advocating nothing but since Tombong took it upon himself to be the APRC spokesperson, I expect him to divulge all and not withhold information even if its to his/their disadvantage. Moreover since hes a public official he owes us the truth no matter how incriminating and not partial bits and pieces of info.



cheers,



sarian



> From

> Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 11:57:30 -0700 (PDT)

> From: madiba saidy <

> X-Sender:

> To: Sarian Loum <

> cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> ;@unixg.ubc.ca

> Subject: Re: IOM

> MIME-Version: 1.0

>

> Ms. Loum,

>

> With all due respect, don't you think you are a little bit harsh on

> Tombong?? All the guy did is forward second-hand info. which we all do.

> Are you now advocating that whoever intends to forward info. to the list

> should do a thorough research adout it...know all the details etc before

> hitting the send key?

>

> He afterall provided some contact addresses which anyone interested could

> have reached for further details. This is what I did after

> replying his mail, 'cos it did sound too good for it to be real.

>

> I don't see any propaganda in his posting, perhaps I don't have "trained"

> eyes.

>

> As for Dr. Saho, thanks a lot for clarity...but why add "Next time give

> all the bit of it not the little bit"? What if it is only the little bit

> he has to offer.

>

> Cheers,

>

> Madiba.

>

> On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:

>

> > Omar,

> >

> > Thank you for clarifying things. I knew there had to be another side of Tombong's propaganda cause that was too good to be true and thats why I didn't take heed given that it came from him. I do not take Tombong's postings seriously (hes lost all credibility as far as I'm concerned) because theres always hidden agenda, misleading & lack of factual evidence in his postings.

> >

> > Tombong - please do us a favor and present information as it is and stop the B.S., but then again thats asking you to be a different person. Please use this forum for what it was intended to be and not to suit your political career/needs. That is very unappreciative.

> >

> > cheers,

> >

> > sarian

> >

> >

> >

> > > From

> > > Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 13:22:45 +0200 (MET DST)

> > > From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

> > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > > Subject: IOM

> > > Mime-Version: 1.0

> > > X-To: <

> > > X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host ti01a05-0019.dialup.online.no [130.67.1.83] didn't use HELO protocol

> > > X-Sender:

> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> > >

> > > Tombong

> > >

> > > That was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advising

> > > organ for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what you

> > > wrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mention

> > > governments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees and

> > > asylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called the

> > > INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a type

> > > of civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created by

> > > IOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World Health

> > > Organisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,

> > > refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing the

> > > process of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost caused

> > > by the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects of

> > > maladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association with

> > > governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaboration

> > > with governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and to

> > > reduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.

> > >

> > > They review available information on migrants and refugee health in

> > > selected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight as

> > > to what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available to

> > > national authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happens

> > > that you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the desk

> > > organise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aim

> > > of the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matter

> > > of Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugees

> > > came from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.

> > >

> > > I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i want

> > > to throw a little bit of light on the subject.

> > >

> > > Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.

> > >

> > > With kind regards

> > >

> > > Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT

> > > Ullevaal University Hospital

> > > Dept. for STD and HIV

> > > NORWAY

> > >

> > >

> > >

> > >

> >

>

>







----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 97 02:06:31 PDT

From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

To:

Subject: Re: IOM

Message-ID: <



Sarian,



The fact of the matter is that, we are not talking about what Tombong did

sometime back...we are talking about this issue of IOM. I think you are being

subjective in your judgement based on what happened in the past. Tombong

did deserve a credit if he did just forward this message....that's all a man can

do..like Madiba mention. If you want to know the issue in depth call or email

the contact number he provided.



I don't know Tombong personally but with the facts available he did deserve a

credit regardless of what happen yesterday. I do not support Tombong's

government but I think it's worth giving "Devils his due", if we want to be

a society based on meritocracy.



Paece,



Pa-Abdou





SARIAN wrote:



Madiby,



I don't think I'm a little harsh with Tombong, on the contrary I'm lenient give

n Tombong's history on this list. Please take a look at the archives and pay

close attention to his postings, that'll give you an idea about his style and

why I wrote what I wrote.



I'm not advocating nothing but since Tombong took it upon himself to be the

APRC spokesperson, I expect him to divulge all and not withhold information

even if its to his/their disadvantage. Moreover since hes a public official

he owes us the truth no matter how incriminating and not partial bits and piece

s of info.



cheers,



sarian



> From

> Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 11:57:30 -0700 (PDT)

> From: madiba saidy <

> X-Sender:

> To: Sarian Loum <

> cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> ;@unixg.ubc.ca

> Subject: Re: IOM

> MIME-Version: 1.0

>

> Ms. Loum,

>

> With all due respect, don't you think you are a little bit harsh on

> Tombong?? All the guy did is forward second-hand info. which we all do.

> Are you now advocating that whoever intends to forward info. to the list

> should do a thorough research adout it...know all the details etc before

> hitting the send key?

>

> He afterall provided some contact addresses which anyone interested could

> have reached for further details. This is what I did after

> replying his mail, 'cos it did sound too good for it to be real.

>

> I don't see any propaganda in his posting, perhaps I don't have "trained"

> eyes.

>

> As for Dr. Saho, thanks a lot for clarity...but why add "Next time give

> all the bit of it not the little bit"? What if it is only the little bit

> he has to offer.

>

> Cheers,

>

> Madiba.

>

> On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:

>

> > Omar,

> >



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 97 02:10:24 PDT

From: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <

To:

Subject: Re: IOM

Message-ID: <





Sarian,



The fact of the matter is that, we are not talking about what Tombong did

sometime back...we are talking about this issue of IOM. I think you are being

subjective in your judgement based on what happened in the past. Tombong

did deserve a credit if he did just forward this message....that's all a man can

do..like Madiba mention. If you want to know the issue in depth call or email

the contact number he provided.



I don't know Tombong personally but with the facts available he did deserve a

credit regardless of what happen yesterday. I do not support Tombong's

government but I think it's worth giving "Devils his due", if we want to be

a society based on meritocracy.



Paece,



Pa-Abdou





SARIAN wrote:



Madiby,



I don't think I'm a little harsh with Tombong, on the contrary I'm lenient give

n Tombong's history on this list. Please take a look at the archives and pay

close attention to his postings, that'll give you an idea about his style and

why I wrote what I wrote.



I'm not advocating nothing but since Tombong took it upon himself to be the

APRC spokesperson, I expect him to divulge all and not withhold information

even if its to his/their disadvantage. Moreover since hes a public official

he owes us the truth no matter how incriminating and not partial bits and piece

s of info.



cheers,



sarian

>

> Ms. Loum,

>

> With all due respect, don't you think you are a little bit harsh on

> Tombong?? All the guy did is forward second-hand info. which we all do.

> Are you now advocating that whoever intends to forward info. to the list

> should do a thorough research adout it...know all the details etc before

> hitting the send key?

>

> He afterall provided some contact addresses which anyone interested could

> have reached for further details. This is what I did after

> replying his mail, 'cos it did sound too good for it to be real.

>

> I don't see any propaganda in his posting, perhaps I don't have "trained"

> eyes.

>

> As for Dr. Saho, thanks a lot for clarity...but why add "Next time give

> all the bit of it not the little bit"? What if it is only the little bit

> he has to offer.

>

> Cheers,

>

> Madiba.

>

> On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:

>

> > Omar,

> >



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 05:57:48 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: Ayi Kwei Armah

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970712054151.2067A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

I wish to inform the group of the noted African writer Ayi Kwei Armah's

recently published novel - OSIRIS RISING. For those who may not know,

Armah is the author of 'The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born', 'Two

Thousand Seasons' and other novels.

I had the wonderful opprtunity to meet him recently while he was visiting

Atlanta to promote his new work. Armah now resides in Senegal with his

family. It is of great joy to me personally to see some of our greatest

writers drawing inspiration for their works from our great ancestors who

resided along the banks of the Nile!

>OSIRIS RISING, Armah's sixth novel, takes its narrative structure from

Africa's oldest source, the Osiris-Isis myth cycle. Its content has the

urgent relevance of tomorrow's news. The protagonist, Ast, an

African-American scholar, travels to Africa seeking lifework and love. She

finds both. But in the moment of discovery, she also finds that this is

only seed time in Africa. Before future harvests and love's consummation,

the continent's creative ones must discover ways, old and new, to end the

millennial rule of destroyers.



OSIRIS RISING is published by PER ANKH an 'African printing and publishing

company founded and managed by (Armah's) friends committed to the

emergence of a quality African book industry.'



In peace,

LatJor.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 06:20:19 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei Armah

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970712061639.2067B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Apologies, the last sentence of my posting was not complete. It should be:

>PER ANKH is an African printing and publishing company founded and

managed by friends (of Armah) committed to the emergence of a quality

African book industry.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 13:47:27 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Ayi Kwei Armah

Message-ID: <



Latjor!

Thanks! And keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!!



----------

From: Gabriel Ndow[SMTP:

Sent: 07/NEiU CaCea/1418 08:57 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Ayi Kwei Armah



Greetings:

I wish to inform the group of the noted African writer Ayi Kwei Armah's

recently published novel - OSIRIS RISING. For those who may not know,

Armah is the author of 'The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born', 'Two

Thousand Seasons' and other novels.

I had the wonderful opprtunity to meet him recently while he was visiting

Atlanta to promote his new work. Armah now resides in Senegal with his

family. It is of great joy to me personally to see some of our greatest

writers drawing inspiration for their works from our great ancestors who

resided along the banks of the Nile!

>OSIRIS RISING, Armah's sixth novel, takes its narrative structure from

Africa's oldest source, the Osiris-Isis myth cycle. Its content has the

urgent relevance of tomorrow's news. The protagonist, Ast, an

African-American scholar, travels to Africa seeking lifework and love. She

finds both. But in the moment of discovery, she also finds that this is

only seed time in Africa. Before future harvests and love's consummation,

the continent's creative ones must discover ways, old and new, to end the

millennial rule of destroyers.



OSIRIS RISING is published by PER ANKH an 'African printing and publishing

company founded and managed by (Armah's) friends committed to the

emergence of a quality African book industry.'



In peace,

LatJor.











------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 07:25:39 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: IOM

Message-ID: <



For some reasons i did not see Omar's posting, can he please send it to me

directly before i can respond to him and Serian. Or any body can send it to

me, i think, i mistakenly deleted his posting.



Peace

Tombong







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 08:26:34 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: IOM

Message-ID: <





Omar S. Saho,



Thank you for the additional information on IOM. I am not saying whether the

IOM is good or bad, all I am doing is to provide the information for those

who might want to use their services. If I had known about other aspects of

IOM, I would have gladly informed the list.



While I was in the US, I did help four Gambians through IOM to come back to

The Gambia. In fact our new member, Dr. Bruce-Oliver of NARI, would have been

the fifth Gambian to benefit from IOM last year. But The Gambia Government

decided to foot the bill because the process was a bit too long.



I don't think it is necessary for Saran to say " Tombong - please do us a

favor and present information as it is and stop the B.S., but then again

that's asking you to be a different person".



Those who want to know more about IOM can contact them directly, simple as

that.



Peace



Tombong





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 12:49:07 -0500

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: Re: IOM -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



>>> <



>While I was in the US, I did help four Gambians through IOM to come

>back to

>The Gambia. In fact our new member, Dr. Bruce-Oliver of NARI, would

>have been

>the fifth Gambian to benefit from IOM last year. But The Gambia

>Government

>decided to foot the bill because the process was a bit too long.





Tombong,



If you helped four people to returned home through IOM, how come you

did not know about the so-called "other aspects" of the organization? I

am sure you must have had numerous contacts with the group. While I

appreciate your efforts in trying to provide us with helpful info, I am just

curious as to why you did not give us the full picture.





Ndey Kumba











------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 17:37:26 -0400

From: Laura Munzel <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear Momodou,



You are correct when you say modern anthropological theory evolved in

part from some biological principles, as well as Darwinism. While the

theories based on biology and Darwinism are valuable precursors to

current anthropology, I don't think they are considered as holding much

validity today.



"I also reject the theory that history progresses in linear fashion.

Much evidence suggests a cyclic order. I think, however, that Laura

Munzell needs to explain why she thinks, say, the Waorani Indians (in

the Brazialian rainforest) or tribes people in the jungles of Indonesia

- some of who live in large tents amidst tree-tops, and practice

cannibalism - are not 'locked in some kind of arrested development'."



It seems your conception of a "cyclic" order still contains the central

tenet of Bass's post which I wanted to argue against: That there exists

a hierarchy of societal development. When you cite cannabalism as a

symptom of arrested development, you are in effect agreeing with the

linear view of societal advancement. This is just what I disagree with.

What proof exists that cannablism or living in trees is a lower form of

society?

Moral indignation against cannabilism seems to have influenced your

conclusion. But can this be scientific?



Best regards,

Laura



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 22:30:33 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> Gambia-l,

> Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI (National Agriculture Research

> Institute) and Mr. Manneh of Gambia College have joined the Gambia-l.

>

> We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.

>

> Best regards.

>

> Momodou Camara

>



A big welcome to all new members. Sami we are glad to have you back.



Malanding Jaiteh



:



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 76

************************* Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:56:41 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGALMessage-ID: < 01BC8E44.7416C1A0@dikh.qatar.net.qa Doc!Welcome back! and thanks for the Med Info about the Senegambian Region.And keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!----------From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia[SMTP: olafia@online.no Sent: 06/NEiU CaCea/1418 06:50 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGALAndreaThanks for your concern my boy is healthy and ok. I was very busy inpreparation of the 5th European Conference on HIv/AIDS which i amco-ordinating due to Norway is host country this year. I read your todaysmail and the attached articles with amusement, Jabou, Lat, Momodou,Ylva andLamin. As HIV/AID is a very sensitive issue it is not always been discussedas a subject of concern but stigmatising and isolation. It is very difficultto find a Gambian/Senegalese to admit their HIV/AIDS status. One they willbe stigmatised as the black sheep and for women it worse the first thoughtof the mind is prostitution. Then the isolation comes or the self isolationto be discovered.We should be very care of jumping into the conclusion sex when we happenedto know one who is been infected with HIV. The risk of transmission could beBlood transfusion, Perinatal, Sexual Intercourse, Injecting Drugs, HealthCare, Household and many other.In the Gambia out of 29, 670 test, 1.7 % are found hiv positive, andVertical transmission (mother to child) out of 322 test 5.3 % are foundHIV-positive. This test were just conducted in 1994 - 1996. The over allnumber of HIv postive in the Gambia since the begining of the epedemi isalmost 2000. AIDS cases reported to the World health organisation for theGambia is 410 cases by july 1996. As for Senegal the number of AIDS casesreported to the World Health Organisation is 1, 573 as the same period asGambia july 1996. The HIV cases in Senegal is as high approx. 6000, 1996.As today is friday and weekends i will be going into our database, tomorrowfeed you with more information. The yearly reports comes every 6 months thatmeans to say statistics reports comes in january and july.I will be writing on some dilemmmas of the Virus in the Gambia and thetrenches of infection, safe sex or safer sex.I agreed with Lat that any level of infecton is bad.A nice weeked to all youWith kind regardsOmar S. Saho, KONSULENTUllevaal University HospitalDept. for STD & HIVOSLO, Norway------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 11:57:30 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: Sarian Loum < sarian@osmosys.incog.com Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: IOMMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970711114228.28965A-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMs. Loum,With all due respect, don't you think you are a little bit harsh onTombong?? All the guy did is forward second-hand info. which we all do.Are you now advocating that whoever intends to forward info. to the listshould do a thorough research adout it...know all the details etc beforehitting the send key?He afterall provided some contact addresses which anyone interested couldhave reached for further details. This is what I did afterreplying his mail, 'cos it did sound too good for it to be real.I don't see any propaganda in his posting, perhaps I don't have "trained"eyes.As for Dr. Saho, thanks a lot for clarity...but why add "Next time giveall the bit of it not the little bit"? What if it is only the little bithe has to offer.Cheers,Madiba.On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:> Omar,> Thank you for clarifying things. I knew there had to be another side of Tombong's propaganda cause that was too good to be true and thats why I didn't take heed given that it came from him. I do not take Tombong's postings seriously (hes lost all credibility as far as I'm concerned) because theres always hidden agenda, misleading & lack of factual evidence in his postings.> Tombong - please do us a favor and present information as it is and stop the B.S., but then again thats asking you to be a different person. Please use this forum for what it was intended to be and not to suit your political career/needs. That is very unappreciative.> cheers,> sarian> > From olafia@online.no Fri Jul 11 04:26:36 1997> > Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 13:22:45 +0200 (MET DST)> > From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: IOM> > Mime-Version: 1.0> > X-To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host ti01a05-0019.dialup.online.no [130.67.1.83] didn't use HELO protocol> > X-Sender: olafia@online.no (Unverified)> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > Tombong> >> > That was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advising> > organ for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what you> > wrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mention> > governments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees and> > asylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called the> > INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a type> > of civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created by> > IOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World Health> > Organisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,> > refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing the> > process of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost caused> > by the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects of> > maladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association with> > governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaboration> > with governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and to> > reduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.> >> > They review available information on migrants and refugee health in> > selected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight as> > to what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available to> > national authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happens> > that you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the desk> > organise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aim> > of the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matter> > of Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugees> > came from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.> >> > I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i want> > to throw a little bit of light on the subject.> >> > Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.> >> > With kind regards> >> > Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT> > Ullevaal University Hospital> > Dept. for STD and HIV> > NORWAY> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 15:26:30 -0400 (EDT)From: "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" < njie.1@osu.edu To: africans@iastate.edu, Subject: AE-CHAIRS> Research positions (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970711152422.307f41a6@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 08:39:38 -0400 (EDT)>>To: fabegrad@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >Subject: AE-CHAIRS> Research positions>>Date: Wed, 09 Jul 1997 09:56:58 -0700>>From: bmjenkins@ucdavis.edu (Jenkins)>>Subject: AE-CHAIRS> Research positions>>>To: ae-chairs@maat.reeusda.gov >>>>Following are two position descriptions, one for a post-graduate researcher>>(PGR), the other for a graduate student research assistant (RA). I would>>appreciate your forwarding these to anyone who you think might be>>interested/qualified for these positions. Thanks very much!>>>>Bryan>>>>>>>>*****************************************************************************>>POSITION DESCRIPTION>>Post-Graduate Researcher>>>>Department: Biological and Agricultural Engineering>>>>Project Title: Harvesting and Handling Rice Straw for Off-Field Utilization>>>>Background: USDA is funding a study of harvesting and handling>>practices to improve the costs associated with the acquisition and>>utilization of rice straw. California legislation mandates a reduction in>>the amount of straw that may be open burned for disposal, and growers are>>eagerly searching for alternative straw applications. The major objectives>>of the project are 1) to characterize the current capabilities, costs, and>>constraints in harvesting and handling rice straw as a resource for>>commercial products and energy, and 2) to investigate alternative handling>>strategies for straw, and evaluate specialized equipment and system>>designs. The project was proposed as a five year study, and is currently>>funded for the first year.>>>>Responsibilities: The primary responsibility of the position in the>>first year is to carry out an assessment of the current state-of-the-art in>>rice straw harvesting, handling, and utilization. This includes conducting>>an in-depth literature review of straw and related crop harvesting>>techniques; conducting a survey of farmers, custom operators, and>>industries involved in off-field handling or utilization of rice straw;>>carrying out time and motion studies of actual straw harvesting operations;>>compiling data for use in economic and GIS models to evaluate costs and>>impacts of off-field utilization. The work also involves working with>>graduate students and other project team members supporting these and other>>parts of the project.>>>>Qualifications: PhD or MS degree in engineering or related field. Ability>>to work with industry personnel. Good written, verbal, and interpersonal>>communication skills needed. Experience with literature reviews and report>>and proposal preparation. Knowledge of machine design and computer>>programming, especially spreadsheets. Desire to conduct field work.>>California Drivers License must be obtained. Familiarity with engineering>>economic analyses and GIS strongly desirable.>>>>Salary: $30,528-33,276/year commensurate with qualifications, plus>>benefits. Funding past the first year dependent on successful conduct of>>first year effort and submittal of proposal for continuing effort.>>>>Available: Immediately>>>>To apply Contact:>> Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor>> Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering>> University of California>> Davis, CA 95616-5294>> phone: 916 752 1422 fax: 916 752 2640>> email: bmjenkins@ucdavis.edu >>>>The University of California is an affirmative action/equal opportunity>>employer, with a strong institutional commitment to the development of a>>climate that supports equality of opportunity and respect for differences>>based on gender, cultural ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation. In>>that spirit, we are particularly interested in receiving applications from>>individuals who would enhance the diversity of our workforce.>>*****************************************************************************>>>>*****************************************************************************>>POSITION DESCRIPTION>>Graduate Research Assistant>>>>Department: Biological and Agricultural Engineering>>>>Project Title: Harvesting and Handling Rice Straw for Off-Field Utilization>>>>Background: USDA is funding a study of harvesting and handling>>practices to improve the costs associated with the acquisition and>>utilization of rice straw. California legislation mandates a reduction in>>the amount of straw that may be open burned for disposal, and growers are>>eagerly searching for alternative straw applications. The major objectives>>of the project are 1) to characterize the current capabilities, costs, and>>constraints in harvesting and handling rice straw as a resource for>>commercial products and energy, and 2) to investigate alternative handling>>strategies for straw, and evaluate specialized equipment and system>>designs. The project was proposed as a five year study, and is currently>>funded for the first year.>>>>Responsibilities: Primary responsibility is to develop a geographic>>information system (GIS) model incorporating major rice producing regions>>and transportation networks in California to be used in projecting costs of>>large-scale straw handling operations and identifying potential>>infrastructural and environmental impacts. Assist in preparation of an>>in-depth literature review of straw and related crop harvesting techniques>>and in conducting a survey of farmers, custom operators, and industries>>involved in off-field handling or utilization of rice straw. Occasional>>field work to support other efforts of the project may be required.>>>>Qualifications: Must enroll as graduate student at University of>>California, Davis. Good written, verbal, and interpersonal communication>>skills needed. Familiarity with GIS strongly desirable.>>>>Salary: $15,772/year. In-state fees paid by project. Funding past the>>first year dependent on successful conduct of first year effort and>>submittal of proposal for continuing effort.>>>>Available: Immediately>>>>To apply Contact:>> Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor>> Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering>> University of California>> Davis, CA 95616-5294>> phone: 916 752 1422 fax: 916 752 2640>> email: bmjenkins@ucdavis.edu >>>>The University of California is an affirmative action/equal opportunity>>employer, with a strong institutional commitment to the development of a>>climate that supports equality of opportunity and respect for differences>>based on gender, cultural ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation. In>>that spirit, we are particularly interested in receiving applications from>>individuals who would enhance the diversity of our workforce.>>*****************************************************************************>>>>----------------------------------***--***---------------------------->>Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor |phone 916 752 1422>>Biological and Agricultural Engineering Dept. |fax 916 752 2640>>University of California |>>Davis, CA 95616 | bmjenkins@ucdavis.edu >>>>>>>>-----------------------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate Research AssociateThe Ohio State UniversityRm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg590 Woody Hayes DriveColumbus, OH 43210Fax: (614)292-9448Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 18:50:44 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 970711185043_41276622@emout11.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The newssummary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL FORMEDThe National Security Council and the Armed forces Council have been formedas required by the Constitution. The Members were sworn in at the State Houseyesterday, Thursday, July 10th, 1997.National Security Council1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President2.Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte) - Secretary of State for Interior3. Lt. Colonel Momodou Badjie4. Lt. Colonel Samsudeen Sarr5. Mr. Famara I. Jammeh - Inspector General of Police6. Mr. Samba Bah - Director General of the NIAThe Armed Forces Council1. Chairperson- H.E. Mrs Isatou Njie-Saidy, The Vice- President2. Colonel Baboucarr Jatta-Commander of Gambia National Army3. Capt. Momodou Sarr - Marine Unit4. Mr. Omar Abdoulie Njie Barrow- Permanent Secretary, Dept. of DefenceTHE FIRST LADY TO LAUNCH FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S ADVANCEMENTThe First Lady has started a nation wide tour on Tuesday, July 8th, to meetwith Gambian women in the provinces and to discuss how her foundation canhelp in empowering them. The organisation which is to be launched July 18,1997, will be called Foundation for Women's Socio-Economic Advancement.The details on the Foundation such as aims and objectives will be provided tolist as soon as it is available.NO REVOLT AT MILE 2 PRISONS, SAYS SOS BOJANGThere has been a rumour in town that there was a revolt by the prisoners atthe Central Prisons, Mile 2, and that there were some fatalities. This wasalso reported by the press and in response to this The Secretary of State forInterior, Hon. Major Momodou Bojang (Rte), called a News Conference onWednesday, July 9, 1997.He denied every thing that was reported particularly the fact that one OmarNjie was killed. Omar Njie was well and alive, and has been transferred toJanjanburey Prisons. He challenged the reporters to go visit him to verifyhis statement.The prison was raided following a tip-off about drug trafficking. Some drugswere found plus other contrabands, and as a result the Commissioner ofPrisons, Modou Ceesay, was retired. In fact some prisoners were enjoyingprisons as if they were living in a five star hotel, according the Hon.Bojang. He said some a prisoner had a cellular phone and was makinginternational calls.FOOTBALL NEWSReal de Banjul football Club won both the FA Cup and the League. They alsowon the Super Cub. They won Hawks 1-0 in the FA finals last week.NEW MAYOR FOR BANJULMr Samba Faal, the former Town Clerk, has been made the Mayor of Banjul, andhe will man that post until the local government elections. The elections areexpected to take place sometime in 19998.NEW AMBASSADOR FOR THE USMr. Crispin Gray-Johnson has been appointed as the new Gambian Ambassador tothe US, and he will be coming to Washington sometimes next Month.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 18:53:21 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab GhMessage-ID: < 970711185316_1690790607@emout13.mail.aol.com Welcome Habib, i am sure you will contribute a lot in this cyber bantaba.PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 16:16:57 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Jobs at the HIID (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970711161254.5520B-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINetters,This might be of interest to some of you.Good luck and have a great weekend!!Madiba.**************************************************************************HIID is Harvard University's principal center for research, teaching,and policy advising related to developing and transitional economies.Harvard University is an affirmative action/equal opportunityemployer. Women and minorities are encouraged to apply.Note: Positions fall under two categories: Academic andAdministrative. Within these categories, recent positions are listedfirst. The letters "S.I.C.." at the end of the job descriptionindicate that there is a strong internal candidate (a current Harvardstaff member) in consideration for this position. Harvard Universityis an equal opportunity employer. See Harvard University Home Page forsalary range and additional job opportunities.Position Title: Ethiopia, Public Investment Program Specialist,Project AssociateRequisition #: 74658Salary Grade: 90Hiring Range: DOEHours Per Week: Full TimeEducation, Experience, Skills: M.A. in economics or M.B.A. in financeor related degree. Experience with public investment programs indeveloping countries required. Knowledge of project cycle componentsincluding identification, design, appraisal, implementation,monitoring, and evaluation required. Four years of experience indeveloping countries, preferably in Africa, highly desirable.Experience in project appraisal and establishing project appraisalunits within developing countries desired. Fluency in Englishrequired.Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. Public investment program specialist serves on a two yearproject in a developing country setting. Assists both the central andregional governments in establishing a public investment program.Advises the government in the policies and procedures for implementinga public investment program.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Ethpip, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: Slovakia, Senior Environmental Health Advisor, C4EPProject, Project AssociateRequisition #: 74576Salary Grade: 90Hiring Range: DOEHours Per Week: Full TimeEducation, Experience, Skills: Master's degree or Ph.D. in publichealth, preferably with specialization in environmental health,occupational health, or industrial hygiene with five years' relevantexperience required. Developing country experience, demonstratedproject management skills and expertise in environmental riskassessment and management required. Experience in the development ofeducational programs and professional certification programs inenvironmental health, or industrial hygiene preferred. Experience incommunity health promotion programs desirable.Duties and Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. The advisor is responsible for implementation ofenvironmental risk assessment and health programs as part of Centraland Eastern European Environmental Economics and Policy Project (C4EP)team in Bratislava, Slovakia. The advisor manages the environmentalrisk assessment and management/community health promotiondemonstration project; coordinates development of professionaleducation programs and curriculum materials in environmental health,occupational health, and industrial hygiene, and integration of thoseprograms and materials into the existing medical education system inSlovakia. Position is located in Bratislava, one hour from Vienna.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Slovaenv, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: Ethiopia, Accounting Specialist, Project AssociateRequisition #: 74253Salary Grade: 90Hiring Range: DOEHours Per Week: Full TimeEducation, Experience, Skills: Master's in accounting or relateddegree, MBA or Ph.D. preferred. Experience with government accountingsystems, particularly single entry systems and modified single entrysystems required. Experience with accrual on accounts payable andreceivable without a closed balance sheet highly desirable. Experiencein Ministry of Finance in developing country desired. Experience withaccounting systems, particularly former British systems, a plus.Fluency in English required.Duties & Responsibilities: Assists a two year project in lesserdeveloped country on tasks related to developing policies,regulations, formats, and procedures required to strengthenexpenditure control systems in central ministries and regionalgovernments.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Ethacct, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu Position Title: Palestine, Chief of Party, Technical Assistance to thePalestinian Health Authority (TAPHA) Project, Project AssociateSalary Grade: 90Hiring Range: DOERequisition #: 74A88Hours Per Week FTE: Full TimeEducation, Experience, Skills:Graduate degree in public health, preferably in health management,planning or economics with 10 years experience managing public healthprojects or systems in developing countries required. Extensiveexperience with health policy reform, negotiations skills withministries of health, and project management required. Experience witheconomics and financing at primary and secondary health care levels;health services organization and management; policy research; healthmanagement information systems; and pharmaceutical production desired.Middle East experience or fluency in Arabic preferred, but candidateswith significant health project management in developing countriesconsidered. Willingness to reside in Middle East for 1.5 years.Duties/Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. Responsibilities include; mobilizing local and expatriateconsultants; coordinating technical activities; defining public sectorrole; designing and implementing health insurance, cost-containment,and efficiency of health services; developing health managementinformation systems; harmonizing the MOH with UNWRA/NGO healthservices; and improving care quality. Manages TAPHA project researchactivities and leads technical area.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment -Palcop2, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, or Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: Mozambique, Sustainable Capacity Building and EconomicDecision-Making, Project AssociatesRequisition #: 77409, 74410, 74411Salary Grade: 90Hiring Range: DOEHours Per Week: Full TimeEducation, Experience, Skills: HIID seeks candidates with a Ph.D. ineconomics, finance, or other relevant degree with substantialexperience in developing countries. Familiarity with the World Bank,International Monetary Fund, and multi-sector experience required.Successful experience in advising governments of developing countriesis a desired asset. Experience with macroeconomic modeling,information systems, or central bank or finance is highly desirable.Fluency in Portuguese is strongly preferred. Project start up likelyin early 1997.Duties & Responsibilities: HIID is undertaking a five-year strategiceconomic advisory and capacity building project in Mozambique. A fourperson advisory team will work with a counterpart team from theMinistry of Planning and Finance. The advisors work on economic andfinancial issues in areas including: development of a comprehensiveand effective strategy for a rapid economic growth; the Government ofMozambique's (GoM) response to requests and requirements of theInternational Monetary Fund, World Bank, and other donors; the GoM'smanagement, restructure, and reduction of external debt obligations;developing a program for the sale of treasury bills; devising aprogram of tax reform; enhancing the GoM's program of privatizationand regulatory simplification; and advising the GoM on promotingproduction for exports and dealing with liberalized trade in southernAfrica (including tariff restructuring).Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Mozambique, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, Email profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: Institute Associate\Policy Fellow: EducationRequisition #: 74126Salary Grade: 90Hiring Range: DOEHours Per Week : Full TimeEducation, Experience, Skills: Must have Ph.D. in education or relateddiscipline (anthropology, economics, political science, or sociology),demonstrated interest in problems of education in developingcountries, and prior field experience. Minimum five years experienceanalyzing policy and program issues in developing countries; highquality publications; ability to communicate analytic concepts tostudents and senior policy-makers; a capacity and continuedwillingness to develop and manage overseas advisory and trainingprojects and undertake extensive overseas residence and/or traveldesirable. May require Spanish language ability and Latin Americaexperience.Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. Plays a leading role in research, teaching and overseasactivities, including managing and administrating overseas projects;transmitting field experience to the Harvard community and involvingfaculty in overseas projects; undertaking overseas travel to developand manage overseas projects and advise developing countryinstitutions; and participating in policy and personnel decisions.Terms are up to five years with consideration for promotion to fellow.Works on Cambridge and overseas projects.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Ediapf, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: Health Economist: Development Associate or InstituteAssociateRequisition #: 64842Salary Grade: 90Hiring Range: DOEHours Per Week: Full TimeEducation, Experience, Skills: This position will either be adevelopment associate or institute associate appointment, dependentupon a candidate's background and qualifications. A developmentassociate is a one to five year appointment with the possibility ofpromotion. Institute associate is a career appointment with an initialthree year term. In both positions time is divided between overseasservice and periods of research, project management, and possiblyteaching at Harvard University. Candidates must have a Ph.D. in healtheconomics with experience in economic evaluation of health programsand interventions in developing countries. Experience in health carefinance, health insurance, and sustainability necessary. Skills inproject management and implementation, analysis, writing, andpublications of related issues required. Fluency in French or Spanishis highly desirable. Familiarity with donor agencies and organizationsproviding assistance in international health also desirable.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Hltheco, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: AssociateRequisition #:Salary Grade: 90Hiring Range: DOEHours Per Week: Full TimeRequired/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: Applicants arerequired to have: a Ph.D. in either agriculture, anthropology,economics, education, environment, health, macro economics, microfinance, money and banking, political economy, political science,population, public policy, sociology, or urban development with acentral concern for developing countries. Desired, but not requiredare: at least five years of experience carrying out analyses of policyand program issues in developing countries; a record of high qualitypublications; a demonstrated capacity to communicate analytic conceptsto students and senior policy makers alike; a demonstrated ability todevelop and manage overseas advisory and training projects; and, ademonstrated capacity and continued willingness to undertake extensiveoverseas residence and/or travel.Duties & Responsibilities: The Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment (HIID) seeks associates in international developmentfields. Positions are for terms of up to five years and involve workin Cambridge and in HIID projects overseas. HIID associates play aleading role in the research, teaching and overseas activities of theinstitute, including management and administration of the overseasprojects. They are responsible for transmitting field experience tothe Harvard community and involving Harvard faculty in overseasprojects. Associates are expected to undertake substantial overseastravel in connection with their responsibilities for developing andmanaging the institute's overseas projects and acting as advisors todeveloping country institutions.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Humandevas, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: International Environment Program, Director's StaffAssistant IIIRequisition #: 73370Salary Grade: 8Hiring Range: $25,104-$30,720 Hours Per Week: Full TimeRequired/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: Candidates must havea H.S. diploma, college preferred; 3+ yrs. related experience.Excellent organizational, prioritization, time management, detailorientation, interpersonal communication, judgement, editorial,proofreading and phone skills needed for fast paced deadline drivenprogram. Ability to work independently and as a team player whileunder pressure; ability to follow through on complex projects.Knowledge of WordPerfect, Microsoft Word for Windows, E-mail, andPageMaker essential. Experience with Lotus 1-2- 3/FilemakerPro/Paradox helpful. Keyboarding 60+ wpm. Overtime hours after 5:00pmrequired.Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. Seeking a candidate to be the primary assistant to theIEP Director. Serves as first information contact for all internal andexternal inquiries. Responsible for: daily activities, heavy telephonetraffic, filing, faxing, typing correspondence, reports, andmanuscripts; preparation of expense reports/internal forms. Arrangesdomestic/international travel; tracks voluminous overseascommunications and schedules vital to project work. Supervises studentassistant(s). Serves as liaison when Director travels abroad. Assistsin organizing meetings, workshops, research projects and performsrelated job duties when needed.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Sa3env, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)495-8190, or Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu Positing Title: International Environment Program, Staff Assistant IIRequisition #: 72302Salary Grade: 6Hiring Range: $1776-2176 monthHours Per Week: Full TimeRequired/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: High school diplomarequired; college degree preferred. Minimum 1-2 years officeexperience; must have excellent telephone, interpersonal andorganizational skills; ability to handle several tasks simultaneously;knowledge of Microsoft Word, WordPerfect and database software(Paradox preferred); efficient and accurate keyboarding and data entryskills (55wpm); experience using E-mail strongly preferred. Ability towork independently and with others, prioritize multiple tasks,exercise good judgement, and take initiative. Knowledge ofCentral/Eastern European language desirableDuties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. Reports to project administrator of Central and EasternEurope Environmental Economics and Policy Project. As a member ofInternational Environment Program team, is responsible for filing,faxing, photocopying, and complex distribution of mail in a fast-paced environment. Maintains current contact information on overseasproject staff members; prepares weekly courier pouches to overseasadvisors; word processes short documents; monitors the submission offield accounting reports; answers voluminous telephone/in-personinquiries; sends/receives orders for supplies and publications;coordinates office equipment maintenance. Performs related duties asrequired.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment Sa2env, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)495-8190, or Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu Position Title: International Environment Program, Technical SecretaryRequisition #: 73362Salary Grade: 9Hiring Range: $2268-$2778 monthHours Per Week: Full TimeRequired/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: H.S. diplomarequired; 2+ years office/technical production experience; excellentorganizational, time-management, editorial, and communication skills.Ability to work well under pressure on complex, multiple projects withattention to detail, independence, and professionalism essential.Superior PC desktop publishing, Excel, and PageMaker skills;familiarity with Windows 95, MS-Word; basic Macintosh skills required.Experience translating files and using Email/Internet for transferringfiles essential. Keyboarding 60+ wpm. Must be able to work as part ofa team. Must be flexible to regularly work overtime. Final candidateswill be tested.Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. Reporting to the Director, provides desktoppublishing/editorial support for the International EnvironmentProgram. Responsible for: word processing, editing complex proposals,manuscripts, technical papers/case studies and course materials.Maintains databases/hard-copies of publications, coordinates requestedmailings. Designs newsletters, brochures, advertising, andpresentation materials for projects/workshops; finalizes publicationsfor printing and/or creates camera-ready publications; copy editswork. Coordinates work of related vendors. As a member of a teamassists with daily clerical/administrative duties, such as: faxing,file management; answering phones.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment-Techsec, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)495-8190, or Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu Position Title: Staff Assistant IIIRequisition #:Salary Grade: 8Hiring Range: $25,104-$30,720 Hours Per Week: Full TimeRequired/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: High school diploma,college preferred; three to five years of related experience.Excellent organizational, prioritization, time management, detailorientation, interpersonal communication, judgement, editorial,proofreading and telephone skills needed. Excellent English skillsnecessary; WordPerfect skills required. Ability to work independentlyand as a team member while under pressure to follow through on complexprojects. Spanish skills helpful.Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. Supports two academics who teach internationaldevelopment courses at the Kennedy School of Government and who workon projects in Bolivia. Performs office support duties, includingcomposing and typing project-related, correspondence, maintainingfiling system, and organizing production of project and researchreports. Assists with manuscript editing and the planning ofconferences and meetings. Serves as liaison when supervisors travelabroad. Coordinates support for short-term, overseas consultants.Provides support for courses taught by supervisors, including summerprogram. Act as liaison between students and supervisors. Performsrelated job duties as required.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment SAIII-MG, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, or Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: Staff Assistant IIIRequisition #:Salary Grade: 8Hiring Range: $25,104-$30,720 Hours Per Week: Full TimeRequired/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: High school diploma,college preferred; 3- 5years related experience. Excellentorganizational, prioritization, time management, detail orientation,interpersonal communication, judgement, editorial, proofreading andtelephone skills required. Ability to work independently and as a teammember while under pressure to follow through on complex projects.Ability to work with multiple supervisors; problem solve, andaccomplish multiple tasks simultaneously in an environment withfrequent interruptions. Strong computer skills and ability/initiativeto learn new programs from documentation only.Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment. . Supports members of Health Office. Performs officesupport duties including: composing and typing project-relatedcorrespondence; maintains filing and database systems; providesediting and library research on related projects. Sends faxes,e-mails, distributes mail and, photo-copies; orders supplies, andequipment; answers telephones, and makes travel arrangements. Liaiseswith finance office tracking invoices and, preparing expense reports.Assists in workshop organizing. As a member of the project team,performs additional duties as needed.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment-helsa3, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, or Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. Position Title: Staff Assistant IIIRequisition #:Salary Grade: 8Hiring Range: $25,104-$30,720 Hours Per Week: Full TimeRequired/Preferred Education, Experience, Skills: H.S. diploma,college preferred; 3-5 yrs. related experience. Excellentorganizational, prioritization, time management, accuracy/detailorientation, interpersonal communication, judgement, and telephoneskills needed for fast paced program. Ability to work independentlyand as a team player while under pressure; maintain a professionalmanner with mid-level professionals from Asia, Africa, Latin America,and the Middle East. Experience with WordPerfect, databases, e-mail,editing, proofreading, 45wpm required.Duties & Responsibilities: Harvard Institute for InternationalDevelopment (HIID). Provides support to assistant director of studentprograms and coordinator of Mason Fellows Program (MFP). Prepares,maintains confidential applicant files, country specific informationsheets. Maintains databases of applications received, students, alumniand recruitment contacts abroad. Provides background information forAdmissions Committee during selection process. Assists logisticalpreparation for recruitment trips made by program interviewers;delivery of visa documentation; coordination of program events. Servesas primary contact for inquiries about MFP. Handles: telephones,faxing, filing, photocopying, distributing mail, large mailings;wordprocessing correspondence, reports, and newsletters. Performsrelated duties as required.Referral Instructions: Send cover letter and resume by mail: HIIDRecruitment SAIII-MAS, One Eliot Street, Cambridge, MA 02138, Fax(617)496-8190, or Email to profrec@hiid.harvard.edu. ------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 19:31:54 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 33C6C26A.E75D38A7@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l,> I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news> summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.> I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.I just want to thank Tombong for providing us with this information. Ithink most of the list would agree with me that any information or newsfrom back home that is shared on Gambia-L is welcome.While we may take some info with a dash of salt based on the source, letus not get into the habit of attacking the messenger. When correctionsare in order I believe they should be made and I'm sure they will bewell received without the need of damning the author of the originalmessage.Thanks.Lat------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 16:59:31 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970711165825.12324A-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILat,My Sentiments!!!Cheers,Madiba.On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote: TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> >> > Gambia-l,> >> > I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news> > summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.> > I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.> I just want to thank Tombong for providing us with this information. I> think most of the list would agree with me that any information or news> from back home that is shared on Gambia-L is welcome.> While we may take some info with a dash of salt based on the source, let> us not get into the habit of attacking the messenger. When corrections> are in order I believe they should be made and I'm sure they will be> well received without the need of damning the author of the original> message.> Thanks.> Lat------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:02:08 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970711170041.12324C-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILamin,Thanks brother!! I am happy to be back.Have a good weekend!Madiba.On Fri, 11 Jul 1997 binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Now that Dr. Manneh of Gambia College has joined the List, perhaps he> will be interested in some of the discussions we had about education> in the Gambia, and about Asbjorn's pledge.> Welcome on board all new members. Madiba, we missed you! BTW, does> anyone know the whereabouts of List veterans Morro Ceesay, Famara> Sanyang, and the others 'at large'? I miss their insightful views.> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:20:48 -0700From: Liz STewart < liz@stanne.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear LatI am writing from San Francisco, California. I am delighted that you willbe sending news of The GAmbia. Thanks a bunch for all the effort!Liz Stewart Fatti -------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 20:27:44 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 33C6CF80.CD290EA9@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitLiz STewart wrote:> Dear Lat> I am writing from San Francisco, California. I am delighted that you will> be sending news of The GAmbia. Thanks a bunch for all the effort!> Liz Stewart Fatti -Tombong Saidy will be the one sending his synopsis of the news from TheGambia. Like yourself, I was just expressing my appreciation of hisefforts :-)Lat------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:37:23 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: News about the motherland...CMAG concluding statement.Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970711173357.16382A-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICommonwealth News Release11 July 1997SEVENTH MEETING OF THE COMMONWEALTH MINISTERIAL ACTION GROUP ON THE HARAREDECLARATION (CMAG)Marlborough House, 10-11 July 1997CONCLUDING STATEMENT1. The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group on the Harare Declaration(CMAG) held its seventh meeting at Marlborough House in London on 10-11July 1997 to review developments in the Gambia, Nigeria and Sierra Leoneand to consider preparations for its Report to the October 1997Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).The Gambia2. The Group welcomed the report of the Commonwealth SecretariatAssessment Mission which visited The Gambia on 24-27 March 1997 andrequested the Secretary-General to implement its recommendations fortechnical assistance in consolidating the democratic transition.3. At the same time, it reiterated its previous concern about the lack ofa fully inclusive political system in the Gambia. In that context, CMAGurged the Government of The Gambia to remove without further delay the banon certain political parties and individuals contained in Decree No. 89and, in the political environment so created, demonstrate its statedcommitment to human rights and the rule of law. Furthermore, CMAG calledon the Government of The Gambia to investigate allegations of harrassmentof the Opposition.Nigeria4. Recalling the statement made by its Chairman in Abuja in November 1996that "CMAG will, in pursuance of its mandate, remain engaged with Nigeriaand seek to have access to the widest possible cross-section of views fromNigeria", the Group received oral presentations from a number ofnon-governmental organisations (NGOs) and representatives of Nigeriancivil society. These included four Nigerian NGOs, viz. the NationalDemocratic Coalition of Nigeria, the Movement for the Survival of theOgoni People, the Democratic Alliance of Women in Nigeria, and the CivilLiberties Organisation. CMAG also heard representations from threepan-Commonwealth organisations - namely, the Commonwealth Human RightsInitiative, the Commonwealth Trade Union Council and the CommonwealthLawyers' Association - as wel as from three international groups, vizAmnesty International, Article 19 (which also represented Human RightsWatch/Africa) and the International Crisis Group.5. The representations made to CMAG expressed strong concerns over whatwas seen as a deteriorating situation in respect of human rights and therule of law in Nigeria. Equally strong concerns were raised about theNigerian Government's transition programme, which is perceived as beingpursued without unfettered and free participation, as well as its likelyoutcome. The representation also raised the question of the growingnumbers of Nigerian exiles in neighbouring and other countries and theirneed for assistance. CMAG was urged by all to recommend the CHOGM moreeffective measures to be taken by the Commonwealth and the widerinternational community to persuade Nigeria to live up to its commitmentsunder the Harare Commonwealth Declaration.6. The information which CMAG gathered from these exchanges with the NGOswas considered to be extremely useful and will, along with the informationalready gathered from the Nigerian Governement and other sources, informthe Group's deliberations and eventual recommendations to CommonwealthHeads of Government.Sierra Leone7. CMAG, recalling statements by its Chairman and the CommonwealthSecretary-General and by others, including the Summit of the Organisationof African Unity, condemned the military "coup d'etat" of 25 May 1997 inSierra Leone which resulted in the overthrow of the democratically electedgovernment. The Group called for the immediate and unconditionalreinstatement of the democratically elected government of Sierra Leoneunder President Tejan Kabbah. It urged the international community tocontinue to deny recognition to the present illegal regime in Freetown anddecided, in accordance with the Milbrook Action Programme, that pendingthe restoration of the legitimate government, the participation of SierraLeone in the councils of the Commonwealth would be suspended.8. The Group welcomed the efforts to restore the legitimate Government ofSierra Leone currently being undertaken by the Economic Community of WestAfrican States. At the same time, the Group took note that these effortswere being taken in accordance with the decision taken by the OAU and thatthey were being carried out in co-ordination with the United Nations.CMAG called on the international community fully to support the objectivesof these efforts.Next meeting9. CMAG decided to hold its next meeting in London on 11-12 September1997 to formulate its recommendations to CHOGMCheers,Madiba.------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:42:00 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOMMessage-ID: < 199707120042.RAA01196@thesky.incog.com Madiby,I don't think I'm a little harsh with Tombong, on the contrary I'm lenient given Tombong's history on this list. Please take a look at the archives and pay close attention to his postings, that'll give you an idea about his style and why I wrote what I wrote.I'm not advocating nothing but since Tombong took it upon himself to be the APRC spokesperson, I expect him to divulge all and not withhold information even if its to his/their disadvantage. Moreover since hes a public official he owes us the truth no matter how incriminating and not partial bits and pieces of info.cheers,sarian> From msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca Fri Jul 11 12:05:07 1997> Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 11:57:30 -0700 (PDT)> From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca > X-Sender: msaidy@netinfo2.ubc.ca > To: Sarian Loum < sarian@osmosys.incog.com > cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,> ;@unixg.ubc.ca> Subject: Re: IOM> MIME-Version: 1.0> Ms. Loum,> With all due respect, don't you think you are a little bit harsh on> Tombong?? All the guy did is forward second-hand info. which we all do.> Are you now advocating that whoever intends to forward info. to the list> should do a thorough research adout it...know all the details etc before> hitting the send key?> He afterall provided some contact addresses which anyone interested could> have reached for further details. This is what I did after> replying his mail, 'cos it did sound too good for it to be real.> I don't see any propaganda in his posting, perhaps I don't have "trained"> eyes.> As for Dr. Saho, thanks a lot for clarity...but why add "Next time give> all the bit of it not the little bit"? What if it is only the little bit> he has to offer.> Cheers,> Madiba.> On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:> > Omar,> >> > Thank you for clarifying things. I knew there had to be another side of Tombong's propaganda cause that was too good to be true and thats why I didn't take heed given that it came from him. I do not take Tombong's postings seriously (hes lost all credibility as far as I'm concerned) because theres always hidden agenda, misleading & lack of factual evidence in his postings.> >> > Tombong - please do us a favor and present information as it is and stop the B.S., but then again thats asking you to be a different person. Please use this forum for what it was intended to be and not to suit your political career/needs. That is very unappreciative.> >> > cheers,> >> > sarian> >> >> >> > > From olafia@online.no Fri Jul 11 04:26:36 1997> > > Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 13:22:45 +0200 (MET DST)> > > From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no > > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > Subject: IOM> > > Mime-Version: 1.0> > > X-To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > X-Authentication-Warning: pilt.online.no: Host ti01a05-0019.dialup.online.no [130.67.1.83] didn't use HELO protocol> > > X-Sender: olafia@online.no (Unverified)> > > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> > >> > > Tombong> > >> > > That was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advising> > > organ for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what you> > > wrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mention> > > governments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees and> > > asylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called the> > > INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a type> > > of civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created by> > > IOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World Health> > > Organisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,> > > refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing the> > > process of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost caused> > > by the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects of> > > maladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association with> > > governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaboration> > > with governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and to> > > reduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.> > >> > > They review available information on migrants and refugee health in> > > selected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight as> > > to what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available to> > > national authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happens> > > that you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the desk> > > organise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aim> > > of the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matter> > > of Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugees> > > came from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.> > >> > > I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i want> > > to throw a little bit of light on the subject.> > >> > > Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.> > >> > > With kind regards> > >> > > Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT> > > Ullevaal University Hospital> > > Dept. for STD and HIV> > > NORWAY> > >> > >> > >> > >> >----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 97 02:06:31 PDTFrom: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOMMessage-ID: < 9707120906.utk20581@RR5.intel.com Sarian,The fact of the matter is that, we are not talking about what Tombong didsometime back...we are talking about this issue of IOM. I think you are beingsubjective in your judgement based on what happened in the past. Tombongdid deserve a credit if he did just forward this message....that's all a man cando..like Madiba mention. If you want to know the issue in depth call or emailthe contact number he provided.I don't know Tombong personally but with the facts available he did deserve acredit regardless of what happen yesterday. I do not support Tombong'sgovernment but I think it's worth giving "Devils his due", if we want to bea society based on meritocracy.Paece,Pa-AbdouSARIAN wrote:Madiby,I don't think I'm a little harsh with Tombong, on the contrary I'm lenient given Tombong's history on this list. Please take a look at the archives and payclose attention to his postings, that'll give you an idea about his style andwhy I wrote what I wrote.I'm not advocating nothing but since Tombong took it upon himself to be theAPRC spokesperson, I expect him to divulge all and not withhold informationeven if its to his/their disadvantage. Moreover since hes a public officialhe owes us the truth no matter how incriminating and not partial bits and pieces of info.cheers,sarian> From msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca Fri Jul 11 12:05:07 1997> Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 11:57:30 -0700 (PDT)> From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca > X-Sender: msaidy@netinfo2.ubc.ca > To: Sarian Loum < sarian@osmosys.incog.com > cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,> ;@unixg.ubc.ca> Subject: Re: IOM> MIME-Version: 1.0> Ms. Loum,> With all due respect, don't you think you are a little bit harsh on> Tombong?? All the guy did is forward second-hand info. which we all do.> Are you now advocating that whoever intends to forward info. to the list> should do a thorough research adout it...know all the details etc before> hitting the send key?> He afterall provided some contact addresses which anyone interested could> have reached for further details. This is what I did after> replying his mail, 'cos it did sound too good for it to be real.> I don't see any propaganda in his posting, perhaps I don't have "trained"> eyes.> As for Dr. Saho, thanks a lot for clarity...but why add "Next time give> all the bit of it not the little bit"? What if it is only the little bit> he has to offer.> Cheers,> Madiba.> On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:> > Omar,> >------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 97 02:10:24 PDTFrom: WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOMMessage-ID: < 9707120910.utk20971@RR5.intel.com Sarian,The fact of the matter is that, we are not talking about what Tombong didsometime back...we are talking about this issue of IOM. I think you are beingsubjective in your judgement based on what happened in the past. Tombongdid deserve a credit if he did just forward this message....that's all a man cando..like Madiba mention. If you want to know the issue in depth call or emailthe contact number he provided.I don't know Tombong personally but with the facts available he did deserve acredit regardless of what happen yesterday. I do not support Tombong'sgovernment but I think it's worth giving "Devils his due", if we want to bea society based on meritocracy.Paece,Pa-AbdouSARIAN wrote:Madiby,I don't think I'm a little harsh with Tombong, on the contrary I'm lenient given Tombong's history on this list. Please take a look at the archives and payclose attention to his postings, that'll give you an idea about his style andwhy I wrote what I wrote.I'm not advocating nothing but since Tombong took it upon himself to be theAPRC spokesperson, I expect him to divulge all and not withhold informationeven if its to his/their disadvantage. Moreover since hes a public officialhe owes us the truth no matter how incriminating and not partial bits and pieces of info.cheers,sarian> Ms. Loum,> With all due respect, don't you think you are a little bit harsh on> Tombong?? All the guy did is forward second-hand info. which we all do.> Are you now advocating that whoever intends to forward info. to the list> should do a thorough research adout it...know all the details etc before> hitting the send key?> He afterall provided some contact addresses which anyone interested could> have reached for further details. This is what I did after> replying his mail, 'cos it did sound too good for it to be real.> I don't see any propaganda in his posting, perhaps I don't have "trained"> eyes.> As for Dr. Saho, thanks a lot for clarity...but why add "Next time give> all the bit of it not the little bit"? What if it is only the little bit> he has to offer.> Cheers,> Madiba.> On Fri, 11 Jul 1997, Sarian Loum wrote:> > Omar,> >------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 05:57:48 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:I wish to inform the group of the noted African writer Ayi Kwei Armah'srecently published novel - OSIRIS RISING. For those who may not know,Armah is the author of 'The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born', 'TwoThousand Seasons' and other novels.I had the wonderful opprtunity to meet him recently while he was visitingAtlanta to promote his new work. Armah now resides in Senegal with hisfamily. It is of great joy to me personally to see some of our greatestwriters drawing inspiration for their works from our great ancestors whoresided along the banks of the Nile!>OSIRIS RISING, Armah's sixth novel, takes its narrative structure fromAfrica's oldest source, the Osiris-Isis myth cycle. Its content has theurgent relevance of tomorrow's news. The protagonist, Ast, anAfrican-American scholar, travels to Africa seeking lifework and love. Shefinds both. But in the moment of discovery, she also finds that this isonly seed time in Africa. Before future harvests and love's consummation,the continent's creative ones must discover ways, old and new, to end themillennial rule of destroyers.OSIRIS RISING is published by PER ANKH an 'African printing and publishingcompany founded and managed by (Armah's) friends committed to theemergence of a quality African book industry.'In peace,LatJor.------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 06:20:19 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIApologies, the last sentence of my posting was not complete. It should be:>PER ANKH is an African printing and publishing company founded andmanaged by friends (of Armah) committed to the emergence of a qualityAfrican book industry.LatJor------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 13:47:27 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Ayi Kwei ArmahMessage-ID: < 01BC8ECA.25A8F8E0@difg.qatar.net.qa Latjor!Thanks! And keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!!----------From: Gabriel Ndow[SMTP: gndow@Spelman.EDU Sent: 07/NEiU CaCea/1418 08:57 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Ayi Kwei ArmahGreetings:I wish to inform the group of the noted African writer Ayi Kwei Armah'srecently published novel - OSIRIS RISING. For those who may not know,Armah is the author of 'The Beautyful Ones Are Not Yet Born', 'TwoThousand Seasons' and other novels.I had the wonderful opprtunity to meet him recently while he was visitingAtlanta to promote his new work. Armah now resides in Senegal with hisfamily. It is of great joy to me personally to see some of our greatestwriters drawing inspiration for their works from our great ancestors whoresided along the banks of the Nile!>OSIRIS RISING, Armah's sixth novel, takes its narrative structure fromAfrica's oldest source, the Osiris-Isis myth cycle. Its content has theurgent relevance of tomorrow's news. The protagonist, Ast, anAfrican-American scholar, travels to Africa seeking lifework and love. Shefinds both. But in the moment of discovery, she also finds that this isonly seed time in Africa. Before future harvests and love's consummation,the continent's creative ones must discover ways, old and new, to end themillennial rule of destroyers.OSIRIS RISING is published by PER ANKH an 'African printing and publishingcompany founded and managed by (Armah's) friends committed to theemergence of a quality African book industry.'In peace,LatJor.------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 07:25:39 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOMMessage-ID: < 970712072539_-1795550347@emout12.mail.aol.com For some reasons i did not see Omar's posting, can he please send it to medirectly before i can respond to him and Serian. Or any body can send it tome, i think, i mistakenly deleted his posting.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 08:26:34 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOMMessage-ID: < 970712082633_-1829125558@emout15.mail.aol.com Omar S. Saho,Thank you for the additional information on IOM. I am not saying whether theIOM is good or bad, all I am doing is to provide the information for thosewho might want to use their services. If I had known about other aspects ofIOM, I would have gladly informed the list.While I was in the US, I did help four Gambians through IOM to come back toThe Gambia. In fact our new member, Dr. Bruce-Oliver of NARI, would have beenthe fifth Gambian to benefit from IOM last year. But The Gambia Governmentdecided to foot the bill because the process was a bit too long.I don't think it is necessary for Saran to say " Tombong - please do us afavor and present information as it is and stop the B.S., but then againthat's asking you to be a different person".Those who want to know more about IOM can contact them directly, simple asthat.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 12:49:07 -0500From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IOM -ReplyMessage-ID: < s3c78bf5.020@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inline>>> < TSaidy1050@aol.com > 07/12/97 07:26am >>> Tombong wrote:>While I was in the US, I did help four Gambians through IOM to come>back to>The Gambia. In fact our new member, Dr. Bruce-Oliver of NARI, would>have been>the fifth Gambian to benefit from IOM last year. But The Gambia>Government>decided to foot the bill because the process was a bit too long.Tombong,If you helped four people to returned home through IOM, how come youdid not know about the so-called "other aspects" of the organization? Iam sure you must have had numerous contacts with the group. While Iappreciate your efforts in trying to provide us with helpful info, I am justcurious as to why you did not give us the full picture.Ndey Kumba------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 17:37:26 -0400From: Laura Munzel < lem10@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 33C7F916.80B690E7@columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear Momodou,You are correct when you say modern anthropological theory evolved inpart from some biological principles, as well as Darwinism. While thetheories based on biology and Darwinism are valuable precursors tocurrent anthropology, I don't think they are considered as holding muchvalidity today."I also reject the theory that history progresses in linear fashion.Much evidence suggests a cyclic order. I think, however, that LauraMunzell needs to explain why she thinks, say, the Waorani Indians (inthe Brazialian rainforest) or tribes people in the jungles of Indonesia- some of who live in large tents amidst tree-tops, and practicecannibalism - are not 'locked in some kind of arrested development'."It seems your conception of a "cyclic" order still contains the centraltenet of Bass's post which I wanted to argue against: That there existsa hierarchy of societal development. When you cite cannabalism as asymptom of arrested development, you are in effect agreeing with thelinear view of societal advancement. This is just what I disagree with.What proof exists that cannablism or living in trees is a lower form ofsociety?Moral indignation against cannabilism seems to have influenced yourconclusion. But can this be scientific?Best regards,Laura------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Jul 1997 22:30:33 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MembersMessage-ID: < 199707130230.WAA23670@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Gambia-l,> Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI (National Agriculture Research> Institute) and Mr. Manneh of Gambia College have joined the Gambia-l.> We welcome them and look forward to their contributions.> Best regards.> Momodou CamaraA big welcome to all new members. Sami we are glad to have you back.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 76************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

