|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10330 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:18:16
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 76
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Mr Sissoho's Case
by SANG1220@aol.com
2)
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
3) New "demo" issues of The Observer
by Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
4) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
5) RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
6) RE:(PART4) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
7) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
8) Re: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
by "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
9) Need email of The Observer
by David Gilden <dgilden@tiac.net>
10) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
11) Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living Under
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
12) Fwd: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real Peace
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
13) Fwd: Beijing Followup #89
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
14) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil Pipeline
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
15) Fwd: Report from GK '97 Alternative: "Lo
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
16)
by Liz Stewart <liz@stanne.com>
17) criminal law and punishment
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
18) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
19) SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
20) Re: New member
by Liz Stewart <liz@stanne.com>
21) Re: Gambia's new electoral commission
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
22) Re: Gambia's new electoral commission
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
23) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
24) Re: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)
by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
25) FORWARDED MESSAGE
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
26) FORWARDED MESSAGE
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
27) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
28) UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Group Urges Payments With No Strings
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
29) Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh
by hghanim@nusacc.org
30) Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh
by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
31) International Organisation for Migration
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
32) Re: International Organisation for Migration
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
33) First Ladies Club !!!
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
34) Gambian Group to perform in Seattle
by ASJanneh@aol.com
35) Iranian Foreign Minister Visits Gambia
by ASJanneh@aol.com
36) New Members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
37) Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.
by "A BITTAYE" <mae96ab@wye.ac.uk>
38) IOM
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
39) RE: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
40) RE: First Ladies Club !!!
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
41) Re: IOM
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
42) HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGAL
by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
43) Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
44) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: German Agency Taking To Third World Know-how
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
45) Fwd: WEST AFRICA: Nigerians Learn How to Talk to their Neighbours
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
46) Re: IOM
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
47) RE: Introduction of new member Habib Dia
by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
48) RE: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGAL
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
49) Re: IOM
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
50) AE-CHAIRS> Research positions (fwd)
by "N'Deye Marie N'Jie" <njie.1@osu.edu>
51) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
52) Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
53) Jobs at the HIID (fwd)
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
54) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
55) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
56) Re: Welcome to Mr. Samuel J. Bruce-Olivier of NARI.
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
57) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by Liz STewart <liz@stanne.com>
58) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
59) News about the motherland...CMAG concluding statement.
by madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
60) Re: IOM
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
61) Re: IOM
by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
62) Re: IOM
by WANTI WANTI CAAN GETTI AND GETTI GETTI NUH WANTI <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
63) Ayi Kwei Armah
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
64) Re: Ayi Kwei Armah
by Gabriel Ndow <gndow@Spelman.EDU>
65) RE: Ayi Kwei Armah
by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
66) Re: IOM
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
67) Re: IOM
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
68) Re: IOM -Reply
by Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
69) Re: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
by Laura Munzel <lem10@columbia.edu>
70) Re: New Members
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 6 Jul 1997 18:19:06 -0400 (EDT)
From: SANG1220@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: SANG1220@aol.com
Subject: Mr Sissoho's Case
Message-ID: <970706181904_-259209628@emout19.mail.aol.com>
I am appalled at what I see as ineptitude on the part of the defense in this
case. Somebody ought to bring them on malpractice charges. (a) It is
counsel's responsibility to research thoroughly the provisions of Diplomatic
Immunity as set forth by the state depart.,(b) Whether Gambia government
register him as special advisor on a special mission for the Gambia. This
according to what is presented was noy done otherwise the judge would find
for Sissoho. If Mr Sissoho wants to be philantrophic fine, but don't be a
fool on top of it. I can see giving money to a high school marching band, but
I cannot see spending $180,000.00 plus legal fees on those lawyers or
$10,000.00 on a masseuse that did not do anything to earn it.This is utterly
ridiculous and these lawyers should be made to pay. They could have
plea-bargain the case using his philantrophic adventures to his advantage and
telling the judge that his behaviour reflect the way business is done in West
Africa. The judge is more inclined to believe this than the "lane brain idea
of an affirmitive defense. Those of you in the Miami area familiar with this
case should help get another counsel for him an provide us with transcripts
of the case or the case number so we can retrieve it on court t.v's web site.
If Mr. Sissoho's religious beliefs don't allow him to enjoy the amenities of
weatern life , for god's sack stay the hell away from it. Again anybody
familiar with this case, please supply us with more details.
Thanks
Daddy Sang
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 6 Jul 1997 20:00:55 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970706192814.5336A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi folks,
Daddy Sang wrote : "I am appalled at what I see as ineptitude on the part
of the defense in this case."
Perhaps the reason Mr. Sissoho lost the case is that he had no
case. After all, he has admitted to attempting to bribe a U.S. official.
Even if he had diplomatic immunity, which circumstantial factors such as
Mr. Sissoho's illteracy would most likely preclude, the intent of
immunity is not to facilitate the commission of petty crimes.
It says a lot about The Gambian government that it is spending its
few and scarce resources in the defense of an admitted lawbreaker. This
unusual energy from the moribound and corrupt Gambian bureaucracy coupled
with the fact that Mr. Sissoho continues to be housed by poor Gambian
taxpayers makes me wonder if this is the first time that he has attempted
to bribe public officials. After all, there are many individuals in The
Gambia who are wealthier than Sissoho and who have invested a lot more
money in the economy but who continue to live in their own houses and are
not guarded by Gambian soldiers as is the mysterious Sissoho.
The growing American unwillingness to accept the abuses of
diplomatic priviledges is welcome and will hopefully refocus the energies
of Gambian diplomats towards carrying out their duties as envoys of
Gambian taxpayers.
Thanks and bye for now,
-Abdou.
*******************************************************************************
A.TOURAY
Computer Science
Columbia University
New York, NY 10027
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 06 Jul 1997 22:01:49 -0500
From: Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New "demo" issues of The Observer
Message-ID: <3.0.1.32.19970706220149.006e2278@xsite.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Gambia-L:
Please find more demo issues from June, courtesy of Abdou Touray and
Momodou Camara, at...
http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer
Regards,
Francis
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 09:31:22 + 0200 MET
From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
Message-ID: <61B190095F@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
From: Jose Forlani <gg33@ihw.bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de>
To: "'Aline Clerc'" <aline.clerc@dgr.epfl.ch>,
"'Anne Boulland'"
<anne.boulland@airliquide.com>,
"'Blaise Fleury'"
<blaise.fleury@ibap.dgc.epfl.ch>,
"'Bruno Merz'"
<bmerz@gfz-potsdam.de>,
"'Didier Robert'" <didier@inser.ch>,
"'Francois Georgy'" <fgeorgy@ibm.net>
To: "'Jonathan Trail'" <jonathan.trail@ebay.sun.com>,
"'Jordi Montserrat'"
<montserrat.itv@srpv.ch>,
"'Marc Riedo'" <marc.riedo@dgr.epfl.ch>,
"'Martine Forlani'" <martine.forlani@ehl.ch>,
"'Olivier Girard'" <olivier.girard@bakom.admin.ch>,
"'Philippe Girard'" <philippe.girard@tsr.srg-ssr.ch>
To: "'Philippe Noirjean'" <Pnoirjean@atge.automail.com>,
"'Piroska Simonkay'"
<pircsi@indigo2.vsz.bme.hu>
Subject: WG: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 08:56:14 +0200
----------
Von: Petra Kastner-Klein[SMTP:petra.kastner-klein@bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de]
Gesendet: Thursday, July 03, 1997 11:13 AM
An: Merz; Rau Matthias; Baerlund Ilona; Lehmann; Zehe Erwin#10.5.1995 S(rz09); Disse Markus; Fedorovitsch Evgeni; Bardossy Andreas; Casper Markus; Muster; Badde Oliver; Klein Petra; Schmitt-Heideri
Betreff: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
>Return-Path: <rculrike@uxmail.ust.hk>
>From: <rculrike@uxmail.ust.hk>
>Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
>To: GG12@ihwhp2.bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de (Petra Klein)
>Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 09:24:33 +0800 (HKT)
>Cc: richiardone@to.infn.it (renzo richiardone), thor@cmr.no (Thor Gjesdal),
> stockhause@ifu.fhg.de (Martina Stockhause)
>
>Forwarded message:
>>From kornblueh@dkrz.de Tue Jul 1 22:15:06 1997
>From: kornblueh@dkrz.de (Luis Kornblueh)
>Message-Id: <199707011413.QAA10815@regen.dkrz.de>
>Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
>To: rculrike@uxmail.ust.hk (Ulrike Niemeier)
>Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 16:13:26 +0200 (MET DST)
>X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4ME+ PL15 (25)]
>MIME-Version: 1.0
>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
>Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
>
>----- Forwarded message from Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen -----
>
>>From claussen@pik-potsdam.de Tue Jul 1 16:01:34 1997
>Return-Path: <claussen@pik-potsdam.de>
>Received: from fire.dkrz.de by regen.dkrz.de (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)
> id QAA09041; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 16:01:16 +0200
>Received: from s8.pik-potsdam.de (s8.pik-potsdam.de [193.174.19.132])
> by fire.dkrz.de (8.8.5/8.8.4) with SMTP
> id PAA16404 for <mpi@dkrz.de>; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:57:05 +0200 (MET DST)
>Received: from ws41.pik-potsdam.de by s8.pik-potsdam.de (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)
> id AA27402; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:13 +0100
>Received: by ws41.pik-potsdam.de (AIX 4.1/UCB 5.64/4.03)
> id AA22366; Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:12 +0100
>From: "Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen" <claussen@pik-potsdam.de>
>Message-Id: <9707011558.ZM18780@ws41.pik-potsdam.de>
>Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:58:12 +0000
>X-Mailer: Z-Mail (3.2.1 10apr95)
>To: mpi@dkrz.de
>Subject: (Fwd) WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
>Content-Length: 3305
>
>
>--- Forwarded mail from erhard@pik-potsdam.de (Markus Erhard)
>
>Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 15:50:25 +0100
>To: pikall
>From: erhard@pik-potsdam.de (Markus Erhard)
>Subject: WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
>
>>From: Koppisch <koppisch@rz.uni-greifswald.de>
>>Subject: WG: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
>>To: hermann.heilmeier@uni-bayreuth.de
>>Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 20:18:30 METDST
>>Cc: erhard@pik-potsdam.de
>>X-UIDL: be52144d0c9370a99ae4dd2831d73b08
>>
>>
>>
>>
>>----------
>>Betreff: fwd: (Fwd) Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
>>
>>I'd like to bring the following to your attention:
>>
>>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
>>
>>Date sent: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 20:44:50 -0700
>>From: Frank Hirtz <fwhirtz@ucdavis.edu>
>>Subject: vote!
>>
>>A few Neo-Nazi groups are trying to create (again) a usenet
>>group where they want to keep in contact with each other
>>regarding their activities. I believe it is not necessary
>>to dwell further on these activities.
>>
>>The group is rec.music.white-power.
>>
>>To create such a group, they have to win a referendum that is
>>always organised when a new usenet group is created. All persons
>>with an email address, and only those, can vote in this
>>referendum.
>>
>>It is IMPORTANT to vote only once, otherwise the vote is
>>cancelled.
>>
>>To prevent the creation of this group, you have to:
>> 1. Send this message to people you know
>> 2. Send an email to the following address:
>> music-vote@sub-rosa.com
>> with as contents (not 'subject') ONLY the following line:
>> I vote NO on rec.music.white-power
>>
>> Since the vote is automatic, it is important to send the exact
>> line as it is given above, without adding anything, not even
>> a name.
>> And please send it only once or it becomes invalid ! Also, please
>> FORWARD THIS LETTER TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW WITH AN E-MAIL
>> ADDRESS
>>___________________________________________________________________
>>Frank Hirtz Department of Human and Community Development
>> University of California, Davis
>> Davis, CA 95616
>> Tel: (916) 752 8928; Fax: (916) 752 5660
>>___________________________________________________________________
>>
>>Barbara Praetorius
>>Deutsches Institut f=FCr Wirtschaftsforschung - German Institute for =
>>Economic=20
>>Research
>>DIW, K=F6nigin-Luise-Str. 5, D-14195 Berlin
>>Phone ++49 (30) 89 789 676 Fax ++49 (30) 89 789 200 =
>>http://www.diw-berlin.de=20
>>
>>Tjark Goerges
>>Dept. of Plant Nutrition and Soil Science
>>Kiel University
>>24118 Kiel, Germany
>>Olshausenstr. 40
>>Phone +49-431-880-3194
>>Private +49-4340-9794
>>Fax +49-431-880-1625
>>email:tgoerges@plantnutrition.uni-kiel.de
>>http://www.uni-kiel.de:8080/plantnutrition_soilscience
>>
>>
>>
>>
>>
>>
>-----------------------------------------------
>Markus Erhard
>Potsdam-Institute for Climate Impact Research
>P.O.Box 60 12 03
>D-14412 Potsdam
>phone: +49 331/288-2539
>FAX: -2600
>email: erhard@pik-potsdam.de
>-----------------------------------------------
>
>
>
>---End of forwarded mail from erhard@pik-potsdam.de (Markus Erhard)
>
>--
>Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen Tel.: +49 (0) 331 288 2522
>Potsdam-Institut fuer Klimafolgenforschung Fax : +49
(0) 331 288 2600
>Postfach 601203
>D- 14412 Potsdam
>Germany e-mail: claussen@pik-potsdam.de
>
>----- End of forwarded message from Prof. Dr. Martin Claussen -----
>
>--
> \\\\\> (-0^0-)
>--------------------------oOO--(_)--OOo-----------------------------
>
> Luis Kornblueh Tel. : +49-40-41173289
> Max-Planck-Institute of Meteorology Fax. : +49-40-41173366
> Bundesstr. 55
> D-20146 Hamburg Email: kornblueh@dkrz.de
> Federal Republic of Germany
>
> Key fingerprint = B3 69 B2 FC 81 65 F4 E7 44 45 EA 1A 82 BF D3 A6
>
>
>--
>
> __o
> _`\<;_
> ___(_)/_(_)______________________________________________________________
>
> Ulrike Niemeier email: rculrike@uxmail.ust.hk
> Research Centre tel: +852 2358 6910
> University of Science fax: +852 2358 1334
> & Technology
> Clear Water Bay
> Hong Kong
> _________________________________________________________________________
>
>
>
>
>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
>> Dipl.-Phys. Petra Kastner-Klein <<
>> Inst. f. Hydrologie und Wasserwirtschaft <<
>> Universitaet Karlsruhe <<
>> Kaiserstr. 12 <<
>> 76128 Karlsruhe <<
>> Tel. 0721/608-4107 <<
>> Fax 0721/661329 <<
>><<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Jose Forlani Tel: 0049 / (0)721 / 608 42 22
FAX: 0049 / (0)721 / 66 13 29
Email: gg33@ihwhp2.bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de
Jose.Forlani@bau-verm.uni-karlsruhe.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Institut fuer Hydrologie und Wasserwirtschaft
Universitaet Karlsruhe (T.H.)
Kaiserstrasse 12
D-76128 KARLSRUHE
Germany
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Privat: Markgrafenstrasse 32
D-76133 KARLSRUHE 0049 / (0)721 / 38 07 13
<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:48:08 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU'" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE
Message-ID: <01BC8ACB.C4083E40@dihb.qatar.net.qa>
****** THE GENESIS OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE*******
Even if Dr.Leakey is wrong in positing that black humanity is the Adam and
Eve of Non-Black humanity, he is definitetly right in saying that the whole
of black humanity is genetically related.
And if that is accepted,it must also be accepted that the various languages
that black people speak are also genetically related.That, plus its
relationship with ethnic feeling is what we want to look at in this and the
coming installments.
At present, black africa has about 1800 languages, and that constitutes
about 30% of the total number of languages on the entire planet.That sounds
very depressing of course!And maybe that is why one writer once commented
to the effect that: "Africa is so linguistically confused that it cannot
communicate with itself,never mind communicat with the rest of the world."
But before we can plunge into our continent's language puzzle, we need to
inform ourselves of a couple of facts about the nature of language.Language
is basically nothing more than an instrument to talk about the world around
us; and that world could be the physical one that we see around us or our
own inner experiences and thoughts or those of the group we belong to.That
being the case, if there is an upheaval or a lot of quick changes has taken
place in either the physical or experiential world of the people,their
language quickly changes to reflect the new reality.It would follow from
that that the languages of societies that are relatively stable tend to
change less than the languages of the societies that experience change more
often.Now, let us assume that a group of one thousand mandikos left upper
Egypt after the invasion of the Hykos 1800 years before the birth of Christ
and headed east towards Sudan; then headed south towards Ethiopia .And let
us assume that after three hundred years of stay in Ethiopia some of the
descendants of those Mandinka speaking people decided that they didn't like
to stay in Ethiopia any longer so they also packed their bags and headed
west and eventually reached the Atlantic Ocean (West Africa) around the
time that Jesus Christ was born.And let us assume further that after 400
years of settling down in West Africa, a Caravan Trading Mission came from
Egypt to buy some west African gold and salt from the West African
Mandikos; and let us say that it turned out that the head of the mission
was incidentally none other than a descendant of the upper Egypt Mandinkas
who had decided not to migrate from Egypt in the first place.Now,the fact
that the head of the mission is also a mandinka is communicationally
irrelevant because neither party would be able to talk to each other
without the service of a translator.If this same person (head of the
mission), after finishing his business in West Africa, went to Ethiopia and
met the descendants of those Mandinkas that had settled there,he would
again have to get himself a very able translator or else he would never be
able to communicate with his cousins.Now, in Linguistics,the Mandinka
language that the upper Egyptian speaks is the Mother Language for both the
West African and Ethiopian Mandinka ,and these last two are the the
Daughter Languages to the upper Egyptian one.Now,if a group of languages
related in the manner that we have just described,they are said to be
genetically related but because members of these three Mandinka languages
cannot directly talk to each other without the service of a translator,they
(the three languages) are said to be mutually UNINTELLIGIBLE.So, now we
know that even if a group of languages have a commonality of origin, but
cease to communicate to each other consistently for a prolonged period of
time,there would come a day when they would not be intelligible to each
other.This is the kind of thing that has more or less happened to our
languages in Africa.And we will soon try to demonstrate that by giving real
examples,but for the mean time we want to talk about the the tribal aspect.
We cannot understand black africa's obsession with tribe without first
going back again to where it all started,namely, egypt,because the sins of
the fathers has throughout history had a cruel way of visiting the sons
(and dauthers).So,Egyypt was devided at one time into thirty provinces and
each province in turn was devided into a number of districts and it goes
without saying that the people living in any given district (neighbourhood)
are more or less related to each other by blood.And for administrative
reasons,each district was assigned a flag on which an animal or a bird is
drawn(pictogram) on it,a very practical way of identifying who comes from
where.This procedure was necessary because every district was assigned by
the state to perform a specific service or profession as its contribution
to the national development.Now let us say that a given district is given a
flag on which a goat is drawn and that the profession of the people is
carpentry; they would as time went on be known as the Goat Clan or the
Carpenters,since they alone would have the goat as their symbol.This
division and specialisation of labour evntually led to the heridetary
transmission of trades(and also the begining of TOTEMIC names for black
people eg.Jatta,Manneh,Njie),thus carpenter fathers teaching their sons all
the secrets of carpentry and the sons in turn teach their sons etc.And no
one would have anything to do with any other profession different from th
the one ones own clan was specialised in.It became a taboo of almost a
religious proportion either not to perform the trade your people are famous
for or to venture into new ones.People who did that were dismembered and
cut off from the group.That was tantamount to a death sentence in the
ancient world,because one belonged to the Clan and not to onesself or to
ones parents.Because it was the clan thatt gave the individual its
identity,livelihood,culture and security. And anyone attempting to abuse
those previliges would be doing it at the pain of death.It was very rare
for anyone in Egypt of those days to even contemplate such a thing!
We need to say one more thing here before concluding this installment.One
of the secrets of ancient egypts strenght in almost all her four thousand
years of history was its linguistic homogenity.A villager from any part of
egypt on a visit to Thebes or Memphis (the capitals) would talk in his
dialect to the urbanites and be perfectly understood by them.So we can now
conclude by saying that the fierce Clanishness that had been learnt and
internalized in the profession oriented districts of Ancient Egypyt well
before the Great Migrations somehow interplayed and interacted with the new
languages acquired after the Treks to produce a black person that is almost
incapable of thoughts and actions that trancend the immediate concerns of
the Ethnic group he belongs.The Grip of History, as it turns out ,can be so
cruel and overpowering sometimes!
In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we will talk about the black languages and how
most of them are genetically related.And until then????.
Regards Basssss!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:51:37 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE:(PART4) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE
Message-ID: <01BC8ACC.24946E00@dihb.qatar.net.qa>
----------
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP:kolls567@qatar.net.qa]
Sent: 02/NEiU CaCea/1418 11:48 O
To: 'GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU'
Subject: RE: THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE
****** THE GENESIS OF LANGUAGE AND TRIBE*******
Even if Dr.Leakey is wrong in positing that black humanity is the Adam and
Eve of Non-Black humanity, he is definitetly right in saying that the whole
of black humanity is genetically related.
And if that is accepted,it must also be accepted that the various languages
that black people speak are also genetically related.That, plus its
relationship with ethnic feeling is what we want to look at in this and the
coming installments.
At present, black africa has about 1800 languages, and that constitutes
about 30% of the total number of languages on the entire planet.That sounds
very depressing of course!And maybe that is why one writer once commented
to the effect that: "Africa is so linguistically confused that it cannot
communicate with itself,never mind communicat with the rest of the world."
But before we can plunge into our continent's language puzzle, we need to
inform ourselves of a couple of facts about the nature of language.Language
is basically nothing more than an instrument to talk about the world around
us; and that world could be the physical one that we see around us or our
own inner experiences and thoughts or those of the group we belong to.That
being the case, if there is an upheaval or a lot of quick changes has taken
place in either the physical or experiential world of the people,their
language quickly changes to reflect the new reality.It would follow from
that that the languages of societies that are relatively stable tend to
change less than the languages of the societies that experience change more
often.Now, let us assume that a group of one thousand mandikos left upper
Egypt after the invasion of the Hykos 1800 years before the birth of Christ
and headed east towards Sudan; then headed south towards Ethiopia .And let
us assume that after three hundred years of stay in Ethiopia some of the
descendants of those Mandinka speaking people decided that they didn't like
to stay in Ethiopia any longer so they also packed their bags and headed
west and eventually reached the Atlantic Ocean (West Africa) around the
time that Jesus Christ was born.And let us assume further that after 400
years of settling down in West Africa, a Caravan Trading Mission came from
Egypt to buy some west African gold and salt from the West African
Mandikos; and let us say that it turned out that the head of the mission
was incidentally none other than a descendant of the upper Egypt Mandinkas
who had decided not to migrate from Egypt in the first place.Now,the fact
that the head of the mission is also a mandinka is communicationally
irrelevant because neither party would be able to talk to each other
without the service of a translator.If this same person (head of the
mission), after finishing his business in West Africa, went to Ethiopia and
met the descendants of those Mandinkas that had settled there,he would
again have to get himself a very able translator or else he would never be
able to communicate with his cousins.Now, in Linguistics,the Mandinka
language that the upper Egyptian speaks is the Mother Language for both the
West African and Ethiopian Mandinka ,and these last two are the the
Daughter Languages to the upper Egyptian one.Now,if a group of languages
related in the manner that we have just described,they are said to be
genetically related but because members of these three Mandinka languages
cannot directly talk to each other without the service of a translator,they
(the three languages) are said to be mutually UNINTELLIGIBLE.So, now we
know that even if a group of languages have a commonality of origin, but
cease to communicate to each other consistently for a prolonged period of
time,there would come a day when they would not be intelligible to each
other.This is the kind of thing that has more or less happened to our
languages in Africa.And we will soon try to demonstrate that by giving real
examples,but for the mean time we want to talk about the the tribal aspect.
We cannot understand black africa's obsession with tribe without first
going back again to where it all started,namely, egypt,because the sins of
the fathers has throughout history had a cruel way of visiting the sons
(and dauthers).So,Egyypt was devided at one time into thirty provinces and
each province in turn was devided into a number of districts and it goes
without saying that the people living in any given district (neighbourhood)
are more or less related to each other by blood.And for administrative
reasons,each district was assigned a flag on which an animal or a bird is
drawn(pictogram) on it,a very practical way of identifying who comes from
where.This procedure was necessary because every district was assigned by
the state to perform a specific service or profession as its contribution
to the national development.Now let us say that a given district is given a
flag on which a goat is drawn and that the profession of the people is
carpentry; they would as time went on be known as the Goat Clan or the
Carpenters,since they alone would have the goat as their symbol.This
division and specialisation of labour evntually led to the heridetary
transmission of trades(and also the begining of TOTEMIC names for black
people eg.Jatta,Manneh,Njie),thus carpenter fathers teaching their sons all
the secrets of carpentry and the sons in turn teach their sons etc.And no
one would have anything to do with any other profession different from th
the one ones own clan was specialised in.It became a taboo of almost a
religious proportion either not to perform the trade your people are famous
for or to venture into new ones.People who did that were dismembered and
cut off from the group.That was tantamount to a death sentence in the
ancient world,because one belonged to the Clan and not to onesself or to
ones parents.Because it was the clan thatt gave the individual its
identity,livelihood,culture and security. And anyone attempting to abuse
those previliges would be doing it at the pain of death.It was very rare
for anyone in Egypt of those days to even contemplate such a thing!
We need to say one more thing here before concluding this installment.One
of the secrets of ancient egypts strenght in almost all her four thousand
years of history was its linguistic homogenity.A villager from any part of
egypt on a visit to Thebes or Memphis (the capitals) would talk in his
dialect to the urbanites and be perfectly understood by them.So we can now
conclude by saying that the fierce Clanishness that had been learnt and
internalized in the profession oriented districts of Ancient Egypyt well
before the Great Migrations somehow interplayed and interacted with the new
languages acquired after the Treks to produce a black person that is almost
incapable of thoughts and actions that trancend the immediate concerns of
the Ethnic group he belongs.The Grip of History, as it turns out ,can be so
cruel and overpowering sometimes!
In our NEXT INSTALLMENT, we will talk about the black languages and how
most of them are genetically related.And until then????.
Regards Basssss!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:25:00 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970707102651.AAA54636@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Susan Hayes has been added to the list. Welcome to the
Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 16:44:36 + 0200 MET
From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
Message-ID: <3E9A334C9@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 09:31:22 + 0200 MET
Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
From: "Alpha Robinson" <garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Neo-Nazis on the NET (fwd)
Sorry about the 'unreadable' nature of the previous mail. It was sent
in a hurry. For those interested, here is the essential part of the
forwarded message.
Thanks.
Alpha
>>A few Neo-Nazi groups are trying to create (again) a usenet
>>group where they want to keep in contact with each other
>>regarding their activities. I believe it is not necessary
>>to dwell further on these activities.
>>
>>The group is rec.music.white-power.
>>
>>To create such a group, they have to win a referendum that is
>>always organised when a new usenet group is created. All persons
>>with an email address, and only those, can vote in this
>>referendum.
>>
>>It is IMPORTANT to vote only once, otherwise the vote is
>>cancelled.
>>
>>To prevent the creation of this group, you have to:
>> 1. Send this message to people you know
>> 2. Send an email to the following address:
>> music-vote@sub-rosa.com
>> with as contents (not 'subject') ONLY the following line:
>> I vote NO on rec.music.white-power
>>
>> Since the vote is automatic, it is important to send the exact
>> line as it is given above, without adding anything, not even
>> a name.
>> And please send it only once or it becomes invalid ! Also, please
>> FORWARD THIS LETTER TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW WITH AN E-MAIL
>> ADDRESS
>>___________________________________________________________________
>>Frank Hirtz Department of Human and Community Development
>> University of California, Davis
>> Davis, CA 95616
>> Tel: (916) 752 8928; Fax: (916) 752 5660
>>___________________________________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 11:06:36 -0400 (EDT)
From: David Gilden <dgilden@tiac.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Need email of The Observer
Message-ID: <l03102800afe67db41f23@[204.215.135.128]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Does anyone have an email address for the The Observer?
Thanks
Dave
*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*
http://www.drive.net/kora.htm
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 22:58:45 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970707220041.AAA38758@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Liz Stewart has been added to the list. Welcome to the
Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:13:47 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living Under
Message-ID: <3021660061.179450892@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 03-Jul-97 ***
Title: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Living Under Siege
By Lansana Fofana
KOIDU, Sierra Leone, Jul 3 (IPS) - The eastern district of Kono
took a battering during Sierra Leone's civil war as rebels and
government forces battled for control of its gold and diamond
fields.
Now it's under pressure again as a result of a month-long
interruption of road transport by a militia opposed to Sierra
Leone's military junta.
''Foodstuff, petrol, kerosene and other essential items have
stopped coming in and we now survive on reserves. Pretty soon
these may run out,'' Sahr Komba, a civil servant resident in
Koidu, Kono's main town, tells IPS.
''People here must brace themselves for worse to come,'' he
adds. ''Because of the blockade by the Kamajors, transport
vehicles have not been plying the highway leading to and out of
the town. Things are getting worse.''
The Kamajors, said to number over 10,000, are hunters whom the
then govenment organised into militias about three years ago to
help the military fight Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels.
However, after a May 25 coup that ousted civilian president
Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, the RUF teamed up with the military while the
Kamajors, angered by the overthrow, turned their guns on the
ruling Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC).
The hunters, who have blocked the main highway between Koidu
and Freetown, 320kms to the west, have vowed to fight the military
junta and its allies of the RUF, which now calls itself the
People's Army, until Tejan Kabbah is reinstated.
''We will fight till the AFRC/RUF government is kicked out,''
Kamajor Kinnie Morie told IPS. ''Our cause is to restore democracy
and we can't sit back and see this country being ravaged by armed
thugs.''
After making several unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the
Kamajors from their strongholds in the southeast of the country,
the AFRC/RUF forces turned their attention to Kono. The two sides
fought recently for the control of the Freetown-Koidu highway but
the hunters still occupy parts of it.
Last week the AFRC offered to sign a truce with the militias
and repeated an earlier offer for them to join it as the RUF had
done. ''We believe the Kamajors are our brothers and so we don't
intend marginalising them,'' an AFRC official told IPS this week.
But the Kamajors have turned down the offers and have continued
blocking transport to and from Kono.
The gold- and dismond-mining area also used to be Sierra
Leone's breadbasket, but the rebel war that started in 1991 chased
farmers from their fields. Armed clashes that broke out months
after a November 1996 peace accord delayed the resumption of
agriculture. Then came the coup and the blockade.
Since the war, Kono's roughly 500,000 people, some of them
migrant miners from other West African countries, have had to
depend on Freetown for essential goods, including rice, the staple
in Sierra Leone. The blockade has thus hurt the area's residents.
''Before the military coup and the Kamajor blockade, rice used
to be sold for 23,000 leones a (50-kg) bag but now the price has
soared to 60,000 leones,'' complains Saffia Fanday, a public
servant in Koidu. ''Petrol which was sold at 4,000 a gallon now
goes for 30,000.''
The leone exchanges at 1,000 to the U.S. dollar.
''The situation in Kono is bad enough,'' says Charles Sesay, a
relief worker based here. ''There is no good drinking water, no
medicines in the government-run hospital, no electricity and now
food and other vital items have stopped coming in. This is
alarming.''
According to Sesay, epidemics could break out if the situation
continues. ''Already children have been dying daily because of the
lack of proper health care services and there is the looming
threat of cholera, measles and other outbreaks,'' he says.
According to some reports, about 10 children have been dying
each day in Kono, where all schools have been closed since the
blockade. (END/IPS/LF/KB/97)
Origin: Harare/SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:18:25 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real Peace
Message-ID: <827981790.179451146@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 02-Jul-97 ***
Title: LIBERIA-POLITICS: Voting for Real Peace
By Attes Johnson
MONROVIA, Jul 2 (IPS) - As Liberia moves towards elections, people
here agree on one thing: any vote at the Jul. 19 polls must be a
vote for peace and stability.
''We want our children to be educated in order to be able to
face the challenges of tomorrow,'' says Gloria Talawarian, a
taylor in downtown Monrovia. ''We want elections for peace and
security.''
Similar calls have been issued by participants in the various
street parades and rallies that have added a dash of colour to the
election campaign, which started on Jun. 16.
''We are tired of living like beggars in our own home ... or
living in Greystone,'' said one of the hundreds of People's
Democratic Party of Liberia (PDPL) backers who marched in mid-June
in support of PDPL presidential hopeful George Toe Washington.
Greystone is a private residential area for Americans.
Thousands of people sought refuge there when they were forced from
their homes by factional fighting that broke out in Monrovia in
April 1996, seven months after the country's factions agreed to
end a civil war they began in 1989.
The fighting ended in June 1996 and since the start of this
year, a West African peacekeeping force, ECOMOG, has been
disarming the factions. However, many of the combattants have been
unwilling to hand in their weapons and this has forced the West
African peacekeepers to carry out searches in various parts of the
country. On Jun. 26, ECOMOG disclosed that it had recovered 7,000
hidden arms since February.
Liberia's church officials are also worried that the election
may be marred by violence. In a Jun. 18 press release, the Liberia
Council of Churches (LCC) urged political parties and their
supporters to be tolerant of one another's views and to refrain
from character assassination during the campaign.
It also called on the parties to educate their followers so as
to prevent them from engaging in acts that could ignite violence.
''Activities of all contending parties should aim at providing
deliverance for those who have been cut off from normal life due
to the long-running civil war and create democratic empowerment
for our people, thereby allowing them to freely participate in the
process,'' ran the appeal, signed by LCC Secretary-General Rev.
Stephen Muin.
But at least four parties, including the Unity Party (UP),
headed by former UN Development Programme (UNDP) Africa Director
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf -- one of the two frontrunners --, have
complained that their activists had been the victims of violent
attacks. The complaints were submitted on Jun. 18 to the
Independent Electoral Commission (IECOM).
At a four-hour meeting he held on Jun. 24 with representatives
of political parties, ECOMOG Commander General Victor Malu charged
that some presidential candidates, whom he described as
''troublemakers'', were plotting to kill their opponents.
He also warned against violence. ''While ECOMOG is escorting
anybody to campaign, if you throw stones at that person, you will
be throwing stones at ECOMOG and, as such, ECOMOG will retaliate
by throwing bullets (at you),'' Malu said.
In the meantime, IECOM itself has not had an easy time of it.
It was only on Jun. 25 that its 6,500 registrars began the task of
registering voters.
The Commission has not yet received all the money it has been
promised by the Liberian and foreign governments for the
organisation of the election, and the registration drive has been
snagged by logistical problems.
Up to last weekend, some of the 2,000 registration centres had
not yet been equipped, while getting to those that are already
functioning is not always easy.
''People are finding it hard to turn out to register due to the
poor weather (heavy rains) each day, coupled with the state of the
roads that have been abandoned due to the war,'' said taxi driver
Peter Mulbah. ''Bridges have been destroyed. Vehicles can't move
about freely.''
Amid all the snags, Liberians hope that the election will go
smoothly and usher in a new era for the troubled country.
There are around 1.2 million people of voting age in the small
West African nation. The main contenders in the presidential race
are Johnson-Sirleaf and former rebel leader Charles Taylor of the
National Patriotic Party (NPP).
''We don't care who wins,'' Oldman Says Dahn, an elderly farmer
from Nimba county in the north, told IPS. ''All our concern is to
sleep and get up in peace again, send our children to school and
grow our food once again.'' (END/IPS/AJ/KB/97)
Origin: Harare/LIBERIA-POLITICS/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the APC networks, without specific
permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
posting, send a message to <online@ips.org>. For
information about print or broadcast reproduction please
contact the IPS coordinator at <online@ips.org>.
------------------------------
Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:20:44 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Beijing Followup #89
Message-ID: <954662878.179451378@inform-bbs.dk>
GLOBALNET 89
International Women's Tribune Centre, 777 United Nations Plaza, New
York, NY 10017, Tel: (1-212) 687-8633. Fax: (1-212) 661-2704 . e-mail:
iwtc@igc.apc.org
WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO SHARE THIS INFORMATION WITH YOUR NETWORKS.
July 1, 1997
by Anne S. Walker
UPDATE ON UN EVENTS AROUND WOMEN'S HUMAN RIGHTS
Appointment of Mary Robinson as High Commissioner for Human Rights! UN
Secretary General Kofi Annan, in announcing this appointment, said "I
think it is one of the most important appointments that I will have the
opportunity of making in my term." It is expected that Ms. Robinson will
assume her duties before the 52nd session of the UN General Assembly
(September 1997). Mary Robinson, currently President of Ireland,
participated in the work of the International Committee of Jurists in
Geneva between 1987and 1990, and was special rapporteur to the Council
of Europe's Interregional Meeting on the theme "Human Rights on the Dawn
of the 21st Century.". She is the first woman to be appointed High
Commissioner for Human Rights.
CEDAW Meets in New York July 7 - 25, 1997. The Committee on the
Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) opens its 17th
Session at the UN in New York at 10.00am, Monday July 7th. The 23
experts of CEDAW, who serve in their personal capacity, monitor the
implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of
Discrimination Against Women which was adopted by the UN General
Assembly in 1979 and came into force in 1981. The Convention has so far
been ratified by 160 countries. Last year, the Committee revised its
guidelines for reporting by inviting Governments to include information
on measures taken to implement the Beijing Platform for Action. The
Committee also urged the UN/CSW to prepare an Optional Protocol to the
Convention which would allow individuals and groups the right to
petition the Committe directly about violations of women's rights. The
23 expert members of CEDAW for this session are: Charlotte Abaka
(Ghana); Ayse Feride Acar (Turkey); Emna Aouij (Tunisia); Tendai Ruth
Bare (Zimbabwe); Desiree Patricia Bernard (Guyana); Carlota Bustelo del
Real (Spain); Silvia Rose Cartwright (New Zealand); Miriam Yolande
Estrada Castillo (Ecuador); Ivanka Corti (Italy); Aurora Javate de Dios
(Philippines); Yolande Ferrer Gomez (Cuba); Aida Gonzalez Martinez
(Mexico); Sunaryati Hartono (Indonesia); Salma Khan (Bangladesh);
Yung-Chung Kim (Republic of Korea); Ahoua Ouedraogo (Burkina Faso); Anne
Lise Ryel (Norway); Ginko Sato (Japan); Hanna Beate Schopp-Schilling
(Germany); Carmel Shalev (Israel); Lin Shangzhen (China); Kongit
Sinegiorgis (Ethiopia); and Mervat Tallawy (Egypt). For further
information, contact Ann Marie Erb-Leoncavallo, UN Department of Public
Information. Tel: (1-212) 963-0499. Fax: (1-212) 963-1186.
Two Special Consultations Between NGOs and CEDAW Experts Planned: These
will be held on July 10 and 17 from 1:15 - 2:45 pm in Conference Room 7
for NGOs that have information to present to CEDAW on the situation of
women in the nine countries that are presenting reports: Antigua and
Barbuda; Argentina; Armenia; Australia; Bangladesh; Israel; Italy;
Luxembourg; and Namibia. NGOs interested in attending the CEDAW session
and/or the two consultations should contact: Koh Miyaoi, NGO Liaison in
the UN Division for the Advancement of Women (UN/DAW). Tel: (1-212)
963-8034. Fax: (1-212) 963-3643
CEDAW Sessions in 1998: CEDAW meets again in New York from 12 - 30 Jan.
1998 with a pre-session from 5-9 Jan. 1998. For further information
contact Ann Marie Erb-Leoncavallo of UN/DPI at address given above.
Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) session in 1998: UN/CSW will
meet from 2 - 13 March 1998. Priority themes for this session are:
Violence Against Women; Women and Armed Conflict; Human Rights of Women
and; The Girl Child. In 1998, the United Nations will be celebrating 50
years since the signing of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights in
1948, and groups worldwide are planning special commemorative events
that will take place during this year. Women's groups are planning to
make the CSW session a focus of their ongoing concern for women's human
rights, and much discussion is taking place in various parts of the
world about ways to do this. Watch for a special edition of Global
Faxnet that will carry as much information as possible about plans and
preparations for March 1998. If you have information about plans in your
country or region, please let us know!
------------------------------
Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:12:23 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil Pipeline
Message-ID: <632942558.179450570@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 03-Jul-97 ***
Title: ENVIRONMENT: Activists Leery of West African Oil Pipeline
By Pratap Chatterjee
SAN FRANCISCO, Jul. 3 (IPS) - Three of the World's largest oil
companies - Exxon, Shell and Elf - are finalising plans to pour
billions of dollars into a 1,000 kms pipeline from southern Chad
to a tanker port in Cameroon.
Environmental activists from AfriÂXKðQ]ðWÛ,ÜÕK-ÛP[YðZÂXKðð
however, are coincerned that the new project may turn into a
nightmare for the ecology and human rights - as happened with the
Shell exploration programme in the Niger delta.
For Chad - a landlocked country ranked among the poorest in
the world - the project promises a major stimulus to the economy
which depends on cotton exports for half the national income.
For Cameroon - which depends on oil revenues for half its
income - the project could bring investors to outlying northern
oilfields which it badly needs to supplement its dwindling coastal
reserves.
The World Bank is considering making a 370 million dollar loan
for the four billion dollar project through the International
Development Association and the International Finance Corporation,
branches of the multilateral institution that advance loans to the
world's poorest countries and to the private sector.
Critics fear the loan could well be abused in both countries,
which have been involved in corruption and human rights abuses
while having little experience in the environmental problems
caused by pipelines.
''We are especially worried about water pollution since the
pipeline will cross several of our largest rivers, which are used
by local communities for their daily needs,'' says Louis Djomo,
coordinator of of the African Forest Action Network (AFAN), a
network of 60 West and Central African non-governmental
organizations (NGOs)
He points to Ogoniland in neighboring Nigeria where more than
30 years of Shell oil exploration has polluted drinking water, and
caused fish to disappear from the rivers. Crops now cannot grow on
large stretches of now-infertile land in the ogoni region.
The Doba basin has been a historic centre for Christian and
animist rebel groups that have opposed the Muslim-dominated north
for the past 30 years.
''There is a lot of talk about the coming oil bonanza in
N'Djamena, but Chadian human rights monitors fear that the oil
will lead to an increase in repression and human rights violations
in the South,'' says Irene Mandeau, who heads Amnesty
International's working group on Chad. Local people report that
problems have already arisen.
About three years ago Dingamtolem Ajikolmian, a local peasant,
heard that an airplane was to land on a nearby field, so he
decided to take his children to witness the rare event. Nervous
Chadian security forces protecting Exxon staff shot and killed
Ajikolmian in front of his children, according to Claudia and
Martin Duppel, volunteers from Germany who lived in the Doba
region for several years.
Activists also do not believe that the wealth from this new
project will trickle down to those in need. Transparency
International, an international coalition fighting corruption in
international business transactions, ranks Cameroon among the
world's 10 worst offenders in corrupt practices.
In Chad corruption is so severe that Western donors have
insisted that public finances be controlled by a Swiss company
called Coteca, according to the British Economist magazine.
Reporters and activists, who have visited the area, report that
the consortium officials have been extremely uncooperative about
releasing information and they found it difficult to assess a true
picture of the situation.
Initially Exxon officials even refused to turn over basic
project documents to U.S. government officials, but became more
forthcoming after thir actions received unfavorable publicity in
the media.
Company officials now say that the project documents will be
made available later this year. ''I think that the environmental
documents will answer a lot of questions. But until they become
public, I'm afraid that we cannot answer anything in definitive
terms,'' says Miles Shaw, an Exxon spokesman in Houston.
Shaw also told IPS that the human rights situation had
improved dramatically in recent months. ''Everybody has a slightly
different view of human rights but the groups in Doba have signed
a recent treaty and everything is quite calm now,'' he told IPS.
Shaw says that so far the companies have only done exploration
work and other oil industry experts say the pipeline could deliver
between 150,000 and 250,000 barrels per day from the Kom,
Miandoum, Bolobo and Sdigui fields.
These reserves are estimated at 900 million barrels and would be
delivered to an offshore platform near the Cameroonian port of
Kribi. Cameroon would eventually like foreign companies to
consider extending the pipeline to draw oil from Logone and Birni
across the border.
In the United States the project has come in for heavy
criticism from Korinna Horta, an economist with the Washington
office of the US Environmental Defense Fund, who has led
international opposition to the project.
''Exxon, Shell and ELF are not in the business of devolving
power, redistributing wealth or dismantling corrupt and brutal
governments,'' she says. ''Project approval would mock the Bank's
stated mission of poverty alleviation, and signal that the Bank's
new emphasis on cooperation with the private sector will amount to
little more than a corporate welfare program.''
The German parliament, which has ordered an investigation into
the Bank involvement in this matter, also raised questions on the
idea that the pipeline project would alleviate poverty.
Bank officials disagreed. ''Our decision on the loan will be
taken on the basis of how the income from the project will be used
for the local people,'' says Philippe Benoit, the task manager for
the loan.
Alleviating poverty in these countries could be quite easy,
says Horta. The World Bank itself estimates that a Central African
health care package including neo-natal care would cost about just
12 dollars per year per person.
Benoit says the Bank has begun to work on these matters. ''We
already have structural adjustment, health and education
programmes in Chad. We're seeing encouraging signs that the
situation has improved in the country,'' he told IPS.
The concerns of Horta and Mandeau are shared by other groups
like Les Amis de la Terre (Friends of the Earth) in France and the
African Forest Action Network (AFAN), an umbrella organisation
that represents some 60 groups in Central and West Africa.
The activists consortium has vowed to fight to prevent the
project from going forward. ''We have to avoid a new Ogoniland,''
says Helene Ballande of Les Amis de la Terre whose volunteers are
gearing up to send protest letters to Elf. (ENDS/IPS/pc/elf/97)
Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the APC networks, without specific
permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
posting, send a message to <online@ips.org>. For
information about print or broadcast reproduction please
contact the IPS coordinator at <online@ips.org>.
------------------------------
Date: 07 Jul 1997 21:23:35 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Report from GK '97 Alternative: "Lo
Message-ID: <2047606750.179451609@inform-bbs.dk>
Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 11:28:26 -0400 (EDT)
From: sage <jesse@tao.ca>
To: gkd97@tristram.edc.org
Subject: local knowledge - global wisdom report
Local Knowledge Global Wisdom Report
The Media Collective is an excuse to hack reality.
However, in this age of Information Warfare, it can be difficult to find
reality.
The World Bank and the Government of Canada just finished hosting a
conference in Toronto called 'Global Knowledge for Development'. The Media
Collective upstaged and infiltrated the Global Knowledge conference, and
found very little reality offered by the World Bank and surrounding
Corporate and Government Sponsors.
In this report I'm going to reflect on a four day period between June 22 and
June 25, in which I helped organize a counter-conference called 'Local
Knowledge - Global Wisdom', protested in the streets against the 'Global
Knowledge' conference, then with the help of a colour scanner, internet, and
colour printer, reproduced copies of the badge necessary to gain entry to
the World Bank's invitation only, $750 admission, Global Knowledge '97
(GK97).
I consider this 4 day period as the Local Knowledge - Global Wisdom
conference (LK), organized by the Media Collective. There were a number of
good reasons for us to organize this counter-conference: dramatic
technological changes underway locally, regressive techno-fascist regime in
power provincially, international trade agreements dissolving sovereignty
and nation-states, and a potential audience of international visitors in
town for the GK97 event. We wanted to perform a public education event, for
our friends and community locally, as well as international participants in
GK97.
The World Bank scheduled the the Global Knowledge event to coincide with the
Earth Summit being held in New York, where many of the progressive and
anti-corporate NGOs would be spending their time and resources. The few who
attended Global Knowledge would not necessarily have the ability to resist,
deflect, or derail the World Bank and Co.'s attempt to manufacture consent,
and push through an agenda of free market, privatized communication,
technocratic, surveillance state.
Sunday June 22nd
We assembled speakers for Local Knowledge who would present a critical if
not radical perspective on the 'Information Revolution' and the society of
the 'Global Market'. Organized only three weeks ahead of time, with the help
of community radio and community networks, over 120 people participated in
the first day, including folk travelling from Africa, South America, Europe,
and Asia (including a South African caucus of 20 people). Sunday began with
everyone taking the opportunity to introduce themselves to the group, and
make a brief statement on why they were there, or what they wanted to hear
about.
Anna Melnikoff began the event by saying a few words on the art of
communication and the generation of knowledge. Change comes through
conversation, and development results through a democratic process involving
tolerance and diversity.
I followed after Anna and spoke on the politics of the global village. I
defined the information revolution as: the overthrow of sovereign
governments and the empowerment of private capital. National trade
liberalization has brought international trade regulation (MAI, WTO, APEC),
national communication deregulation has spawned international corporate
concentration. The new state is based on the politics of connected
intelligence (the market and the network), and the religion of virtual
reality (consumerism, and pay-per-choice).
Dr. Bhausaheb Ubale, former Canadian Human Rights Commissioner, presented a
talk on the impact of technology on development. He explained that
technology could be used to speed up the development process, however if not
accompanied with sustainable rises in livelihood, such as clean air and
water, access to jobs or income, that the technology could be employed
solely by an entrenched and shrinking elite.
Felix Stalder spoke about the new environments that contain an old story,
employing the processes of connection, translation, and disconnection to
illustrate how the financial networks use new technology to appropriate new
powers, while perpetuating the same control narrative. His talk is available
online at: http://www.fis.utoronto.ca/~stalder/html/old-new.html
PJ Lilley made a fun and provoking presentation, in which she drew a context
of the 'traps of sustainable development' as proposed by the World Bank.
Presenting an image of a newly paved highway with a sign indicating a turn
to the right, she argued that the current global development agenda is
neither for people nor progressive/social ideals.
A vegan feast for peace was served by the local Food Not Bombs group, and a
dub poet and hip-hop artist performed near the end of lunch. After the dark
topics discussed in the morning session, the lunch was a peaceful way to
relax and remember why we're here.
The first speaker after lunch was Sydney White, who spoke about electronic
treasuries, cashless societies, and the privation of social welfare systems
with the implementation of bio-metric scanning in the form of fingerprint
identification. Sydney discussed how first Metropolitan Toronto passed
legislation to privatize the digital management of the welfare system to a
subsidiary of Citibank, as well as plans by the Harris regime to implement
the same program provincially, except on a larger scale that includes the
health system, and various other government services such as licensing, and
taxation.
Marjaleena Repo then spoke about NAFTA (North American Free Trade) and the
expansion into MAI (Multilateral Agreement on Investments). While discussing
the various efforts being waged to resist and cancel these international
agreements, Marjaleena also warned about the dissolution of national
sovereignty.
The conference then split up into three concurrent sessions: off-line
struggles, on-line struggles, and organizing culture and media. These three
sessions covered topics and groups such as No to APEC, Friends of the
Lubicon, Citizens for Local Democracy, Catalyst, Media Collective, TAO
Communications, Students against Neo-Liberalism, Web/APC, OPIRG, Universal
Access, ENDA, the McLuhan Program, Information War, and Public Encryption.
Sunday ended with an open general session discussing issues from the day.
Plans were also made for a march to be held in the early evening down to the
venue holding the Global Knowledge conference. 42 people gathered in the
early evening summer sun, half on bikes, some carrying signs like 'free your
mind' or 'free global knowledge', and we all walked the dozen or so blocks
from the University of Toronto (LK) to the Sheraton Centre (GK97). The
unruly mob walked down the middle of the street, blocking traffic on St.
George, Beverley, and Queen Sts, employing a megaphone to broadcast news
about the global corporate agenda envisioned by the world bank, the
resistance celebrated by those marching, and the promise of free beer at the
end of the line, for those who joined in on the march. As the march
proceeded, we were met with loud car horns from irate drivers, smiles from
sympathetic pedestrians, and television coverage by pre-warned media.
When we arrived at the main entrance to Global Knowledge, we were met with a
red carpet, and security guards scrambling to block the doors. We the people
demanded entry to the conference but the security guards held strong. No
longer than 60 seconds after we arrived, a member of the Metro Police
Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism unit came out and begin asking who we
were, and what was our intent, the Prime Minister of Canada, and the
President of the World Bank were due to arrive soon. Shortly thereafter half
a dozen police from 52 division arrived and peaceably removed us from the
red carpet, wherein it was quickly rolled up and removed.
Joined by dissident participants from inside the Global Knowledge event, we
stayed and blocked the main entrance for over an hour, sitting and standing
in the sun, having a fun end to a long day. Some of us got into the building
through other entrances, but the inside had tight security and multiple
secret service agents, as several heads of state (from Canada, Costa-Rica,
and Uganda) were slated to give speeches. After we found out that the
motorcades were diverted to underground entrances, we decided to meet at a
patio for dinner and more discussion.
Monday June 23
International Independent Media Federation
The second day of Local Knowledge, Monday June 23rd, didn't begin until late
in the afternoon. After the long first day, and even longer first night,
those who could, slept in late on Monday. Global Knowledge meanwhile began
early, and had sessions given by the likes of Jean Monty CEO of Northern
Telecom, one of the world's largest suppliers of telecom equipment, the
global information infrastructure itself.
The schedule for the second day of Local Knowledge was open. It began with a
demonstration made by Scott Anderson of the International Institute for
Sustainable Development, of the Southern Development Gateway, a web site
employing frames and java to organize and present sustainable development
info. Running concurrent to this demonstration was an open forum on tools
for action, organizing, and other issues that were brought up through the
first day's events.
In the late afternoon Local Knowledge also hosted a meeting of the
International Independent Media Federation. Participants in this meeting
included the host Media Collective, the Association for Progressive
Communications (international internet network), Videazimut (international
network of independent video and community media), and AMARC (international
network for community media), many of whom were in town for the Global
Knowledge event. Topics discussed in this meeting were greater
collaboration, and the need for an independent and grassroots federation to
organize alternatives to the global corporate cocacolonization.
That night as part of the weekly McLuhan Seminars, a presentation was made
by Guizhi Wuang on 'The Psychological Processes of Chinese Characters'.
Guizhi, who is China's top McLuhan Scholar gave a fascinating presentation
on the analogic nature of the Chinese alphabet, as well as drawing on the
many parallels between Chinese linguistic culture and characteristics of the
Internet.
Tuesday June 24 and Wednesday June 25
Infiltrating Global Knowledge
Participants of the Local Knowledge event received an invitation to the
Women's Breakfast being held at the Sheraton Centre as part of Global
Knowledge. Using a colour photocopier we reproduced this invitation so as to
enable as many people as possible to attend the morning event. However while
reproducing invites to the breakfast, we also reproduced the badges
necessary to get into the entire GK conference. In so doing, GK quickly
became part of LK97 as loudmouthed radicals gained entry to the GK
proceedings. My badge had the name Taylor Mead, others had badges with names
like Indiva Dual.
The breakfast, held in honour of the role of women in creating, maintaining,
and sharing knowledge, was a large, grandiose affair, with James Wolfenson,
president of the World Bank, making patronizing remarks on the role of women
in technology. While the breakfast itself was meant to be a celebration and
call for increasing participation of women in all aspects of society, it
quickly became a sign of how far women need to go. The large majority of
participants in the GK event were men, primarily men from the developed
world, but more so, men in power. Many people left the breakfast feeling
that it did not accurately reflect the ongoing struggle for women's equality
and liberation. Once again the World Bank was able to tone down any notions
of change, and replace them with the illusion that the status-quo was making
accommodations that could address any and all inequalities.
After the breakfast Local Knowledge participants split up and went to some
of the sessions being offered as part of GK. I decided to go to the session
titled: "The Role of the State in Creating and Enabling Environments for
Private Investment and Access: Policy Regulatory Frameworks" which featured
panellists from the World Bank, World Trade Organization, Teledesic, UNESCO,
and the Governments of Uganda and Chile. I felt that a more accurate title
for the panel would be: "The Information Revolution: Overthrowing the
Nation-State and Empowering Private Capital".
The presentations made as part of this panel were extremely dry, and
instinctively internalizing a rabid free market ideology. As with other LK
participants in other sessions, I made two comments to the panel which were
met with mixed responses.
The first remarks I made challenged the notion that we were heading into a
new era of competition, but perhaps what we were witnessing was a transitory
phase, between the breakdown of national and regional monopolies towards the
formation of a global monopoly. I cited the recent flurry of communication
and media mergers, and subsequent lack of any new competition from outside
players. I reminded the panel that traditionally state monopolies existed to
ensure that the operators remained accountable and in the public interest,
ensuring that access levels were just, if not universal. I asked the panel
what international body would be able to regulate this emerging global
monopoly. The moderator of the panel immediately remarked that it was a good
question, however the representative from the World Bank offered a puzzling
remark stating: 'It is narrow minded to believe that international capital
will be dominant.' ???
The second remark I made, along the lines of content and culture, was to
remind the session that it was convergence that was driving communication
deregulation, the dissolution of barriers between telecom and broadcast,
which was supposedly heralding a new era of interactive, participatory
media. However I challenged this notion of convergence, citing that among
the largest shareholders of the telecom companies were the content and
digital companies. That in fact convergence was also a metaphor of
concentration, and the companies who are building the communication channels
are also ready to provide consumer content to fill those same channels.
While the electronic commons is a nice metaphor, that implies equal
participation in the new media environment, the barriers to this new arena
are economic. Historically the policies used to circumvent these barriers
were cross-subsidization or some form of government assistance, which would
be against international law once the WTO and MAI took effect.
The type of comments I was giving to this particular session, as well as the
responses I received, were indicative of the rest of the GK event. Meeting
up in the corridors and hallways, Local Knowledge participants reflected
that it felt as if we were on another planet. The people organizing and
speaking at GK seemed to be part of another reality, another consensual
hallucination. Another agenda was driving GK, and not only did most GK
participants have no clue what it was, but those who did and wanted to
dissent, were unable to. The channels of power were moving too fast for any
diversion to have any effect. With our various radical comments in various
sessions were able to reach the audience and make friends and allies from
all over the world, however the panellists and organizers would not budge,
and their conception of a successful conference which heralded the ability
for 'technology to eliminate global poverty' continued unabated.
One session featured a partnership between the World Bank and Walt Disney
Company, wherein the World Bank would pay for bio-genetic scientists from
around the world to make presentations at Disney World's Epcot Center, and
learn the magic of communication, and the Disney diatribe of fun and
fantasy. At GK, Disney had a whole slew of environmental propaganda touting
their 'environmentality' and their commitments to sustainable development.
The reality at GK was just too weird. It was so crafted and so virtual that
resistance was almost futile. However those of us who were in the audience,
found strength in our numbers, and made contacts and started relationships
with our friends in struggle around the world. We'd meet afterwards and talk
about what was really going in our own localities, our own cultures. In each
session the people either in dissent or in question of the dominant agenda,
were always the largest in number. The people were on our side, but in a
conference organized by the World Bank, for organizations in the
International Development Community, we did not have the support of power.
Power was in the form of large global bodies like the World Bank, like the
global communication corporations, like the Disneys, the Unievers, the
Coca-Cola's, and the Nike, who sponsored the Global Knowledge Event.
The corporate consensual hallucination, that the World Bank offered as
reality, was completely disconnected with real people. People from Africa,
Asia, South America, Europe and North America over the four days came
together and spoke about the reality of their locality. On a face to face
basis, when we met with all these different people, our visions of struggle
and change were reaffirmed. We understood clearly what the interests of
power were envisioning, and even more directly the consequences of their
actions, and the response needed from we the people. When we spoke with all
the people from all over the world, we found a common thread of
disenchantment with the neo-liberal global regime, mixed with eagerness and
energy to resist, while building alternatives.
Global Knowledge is free, and access must be universal. There is an
international popular movement of the social, and it is waging a revolution.
Everyone is involved, but not everyone realizes it.
The Information War has been unleashed to deny us our true reality. It knows
no boundaries, and seeks no prisoners, only participants as consumers. The
fight for our mind is a fight against reality. We are not fighting, merely
defending ourselves. Reality is natural, we generate it as we breathe. By
denying us reality, replacing experience with consumer desire, the
Information War denies us our humanity.
In calling for peace, we are calling for life. In calling for peace, we are
calling for human-centred development. In calling for peace we are calling
for a democratic reality that all may have opportunity to engage equally. In
calling for peace we are calling for a free mind with free knowledge.
The Media Collective is a peace movement in an age of Information War.
Jesse Hirsh - jesse@tao.ca - jesse@lglobal.com
P.O. Box 108, Station P, Toronto, Canada, M5S 2S8
http://www.tao.ca/~jesse
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 15:08:58 -0700
From: Liz Stewart <liz@stanne.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <l03102803afe71973dffe@[38.216.19.3]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 8 Jul 1997 11:41:31 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: criminal law and punishment
Message-ID: <9B236DF9AF96CF11A5C94044F3219031101081@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain;
charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
A note in Gambia Observer turned me on. I=B4m a bit surprised of a =
severe
sentence. Even this man pleaded guilty of being in possession of forged
money (D10), compared with other sentences I=B4ve observed in Gambian
News, I think this is too much. Will there not be shown consideration
for his situation ? - Maybe he is poor, unemployed, have a family
without any food or what else...Is he the producer the money himself ?
Is he previously convicted of assult ? Has he allready used false money
and in that way made "profit" from possessing it and loss for another
person ?- Compared to the "stories" we often hear about the people in
power who stole millions, or the bribe-stories and what those people =
has
got for sentence, I think this is out of proportion. I think comming
back to his neighbours and family after being convicted and maybe a =
very
short imprisonment would be enough punishment and an exampel for others
? But one year !!
And even the attackers on the Farafenni-camp beyond any doubt made a
severe and serious crime against the state and the people in the camp, =
I
think that death-sentences are too much. Why has The Gambia taken the
step to put death-sentence into the penal code ? Has it been there
allways or what ? By who and how will the sentences be carried out? Is
there anything on that from the Gambia ?
If the state escalate it=B4s aggression, become more harsh in it=B4s
actions, that will be a signal to it=B4s people, and will be met with
more aggressive and violate crimes and actions - escalation on both
sides, I think ?=20
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
(mine underlinings)=20
Boy Gets One Year Sentence For Forging Currency
One Ebrima Ceesay, 22, of Wellingara Village in the Kombo North
District, was on June 10, 1997, convicted and sentenced to one year
imprisonment after he had been found guilty of being in possession of
forged Gambian currency. According to the prosecution, the accused on
March 3rd, 1997, without lawful authority, had in his possession forged
currency of two five
dalasis notes and a D50 note while he knew they were false.
The accused pleaded guilty to the possession of the two five dalasis
notes but objected to that of the D50 note. At this point, the police
prosecutor, 1042 Kujabi, dropped the D50 note charge against the =
accused
and requested the court to proceed after tendering both "monies". The
presiding magistrate Musa Y. Gassama, explained to the court that, "it
is an offence contrary
to Section 334 of the Criminal Code, and according to the provisions of
the law, any person found in possession of such currency without =
lawful
authority, whether the person knows it to be false or not, is guilty of
felony and liable to imprisonment of seven years."
In his plea for mitigation, the accused begged for mercy. Magistrate
Gassama, in effecting sentence, told the accused that although the
amount involved was small, it was a very serious offence and "we will
not encourage such acts in the society, and based on that I convict and
sentence you to one year imprisonment without any fine option."=20
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 8 Jul 1997 13:08:23 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970708122812.AAA12702@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Dodou Jobe has been added to the list. Welcome to the
Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 7 Jul 1997 15:30:34 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
Message-ID: <199707081337.PAA00761@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Hello Everyone,
While I have been away, I notice that some fellow Stockholmers joined the
list. I must also choose this opportunity to welcome them to this BANTABA.
I completely agree with Mr. Njie in that Bass' narration is not
value-free. However, my Toma seems to be more than generous to Bass, which
as a matter of fact, is not bad at all. I think, though, one must remind
Bass of his promise since the first installment that "...we also will use
the word Ethnic and Ethnicity from now on...". This was certainly done not
without some reservation. It is only in part 4 that I notice some movement
towards fulfilling that promise, the very title of the submissions
notwithstanding.
There seems to be very little to argue about Laura Ellen Munzel's statement
that race is a social construction. I want only to ask whether the
anthropological view did not grow from Darwinian biology?
Also, I too have no strong reasons to believe that our lives are any
happier than say, that of other animals, and I also reject the theory that
history progresses in linear fashion. Much evidence suggests a cyclic
order. I think, however, that Laura Munzell needs to explain why she
thinks, say, the Waorani Indians (in the Brazialian rainforest) or tribes
people in the jungles of Indonesia - some of who live in large tents amidst
tree-tops, and practice cannibalism - are not "locked in some kind of
arrested development".
Kindly excuse me for this late response.
Momodou Sidibeh.
----------
> Från: M. Njie <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Ämne: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA
> Datum: den 3 juli 1997 16:41
>
> Food for thought indeed! While Bass most probably does not
> want to portray a Eurocentric view of culture, that's the
> impression one gets with aspects of his piece. History is
> rarely a value-free narration of events, and the type of
> sources one consults can influence one's thinking.
>
> I am in no way suggesting that Bass should change his
> style, but it seems to me that the way he wants to go about
> it will engender so much controversy that his main message may
> be lost in the process. Passing references can be made to
> other peoples and languages, but the main focus should be on
> tribalism and languages in Africa/The Gambia. Laura and Joern
have
> made very good points and should be taken into account.
>
> Regards,
> MOMODOU
>
> On Wed, 2 Jul
> 1997, Laura Ellen Munzel wrote:
>
> > Gambia-l,
> >
> > Unfortunately, I accidentally deleted Bass's original messages. Please
> > excuse my therefore incomplete response to his posting. However, there
> > were two main points I hope to debate with others:
> >
> > 1) What is race? It seems to me definitions of race have changed
> > throughout time. Different areas of the world also tend to see race in
> > different ways. Physical variations definitely exist in people. How
> > these are interpreted is up for grabs, though. It's a viewpoint
stemming
> > from cultural anthropology: race is a social construction.
> >
> > 2) I don't believe there is any proof that human societies "developed"
> > along any type of fixed pattern. The idea that we all started off as
> > hunters & gatherers, progressed through to agricultural societies, and
> > ultimately to today's techologically oriented civilization stems from
the
> > early 20th century. It is a eurocentric viewpoint which places a
European
> > type society at the summit of "advanced" civilization.
> >
> > Another aspect of this belief is that there are some societies in which
> > the so-called earlier developmental stages of civilization still exist.
> > i.e. any "remote" and "untouched" ethnic groups you can think of. Why?
> > There is absolutely no reason to believe such peoples are locked in
some
> > kind of arrested development.
> >
> > Anyway, food for thought. I'd be interested to hear responses!
> >
> > Laura
> >
> >
> >
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 8 Jul 1997 17:13:38 -0700
From: Liz Stewart <liz@stanne.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <l03102802afe8866aa1b9@[38.216.19.3]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>My name is Elizabeth Stewart Fatti...and I have been involved with The
>GAmbia for over around 14 years now, as my late husband and son are
>Gambians, and the latter, is currently living there. I have visited three
>times in the past years and plan to continue trips at least once, but
>hopefully two times a year. I am now in possession of a Mandinka
>dictionary and Grammar Manual, and am studying Mandinka. My interest is
>also academic as well as personal...I did my undergraduate work in
>anthropology and am in contact with anthropologist Dr. David Gamble, one
>of the world's leading authorities on The GAmbia. I like to read current
>news and info about The GAmbia as well, and do most of my research on the
>internet. Gambian fiction is also of interest to me.
>
>
>*******************************************************
> http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
>
>**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
> possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 22:04:17 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia's new electoral commission
Message-ID: <199707091259.VAA06748@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
I guess the appointment of Bishop Johnson is timely. As far as I can remember, Bishop
Johnson is one of those few leaders ( of course including Bishop M. Cleary) who constantly
reminded the former government of its responsibility to the Gambian people. I hope he can
maintain that momentum of national service. BTW, does anyone know who the other
members of the committee are?
Lamin.
Archbishop To Chair Gambia's Electoral Commission
July 7, 1997
BANJUL (APS) – The Head of the Anglican Church in Gambia, the Right Rev. Tilewa Johnson has been appointed the chairman of the
country's Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).
Reacting to his appointment, the head of the church described the gesture as a big honour to Christians who comprise less than five per cent
of the country's 1.1 million people.
Gambia, predominantly Muslim is one of the smallest countries in Africa, measuring about 11,295 sq.km.
Bishop Johnson, who spoke to APS in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi on June 28 after attending the June 23-25 executive committee meeting of
the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), said the IEC is composed of five persons.
The team, which represents a cross section of the Gambian community includes an Islamic scholar.
The IEC team was sworn in for a seven-year term on June I2 at State House Banjul by President Yahya Jammeh.
According to Gambia's Anglican Primate, the team has adopted fairplay, integrity and transparency as its motto.
"We decided to adopt the motto in our last meeting before we were sworn in. We intend to use it as our guiding spirit," he told APS.
"It is our hope and prayer that with God's constant guidance and the inspiration derived from the motto, the IEC ship will stay afloat and in the
right direction no matter how stormy and strong the under current might be," said Bishop Johnson referring to his address at the swearing in
ceremony .
Commenting on transparency, the Anglican clergyman said; "In this work and in our motto, we want to tell the electorate in this country and the
entire world community that we have nothing to hide as far as our electoral operations and financial transactions and policy are concerned,"
he said.
And added; "By these words in our motto, we are saying that we are not only committed to conducting free and fair elections, but free, fair and
transparent elections. It is in this context and understanding that we use the word 'transparency' in IEC circles."
On fairplay, Archbishop Johnson said members of the team ought to pray constantly for what it takes to be God-fearing and God-honouring,
impartial and just umpires and referees in the election's arena of this country.
"Let us do everything within our power to put all political party leaders, and indeed their activists and supporters, at ease especially those in
the opposition, he pointed out.
The Gambian church leader, who is also a member of the AACC general committee and the vice chairman of the organization's Refugee and
Emergency Services, said the institution of the IEC has come at the right time after the country has had its democratically elected government
following a span o f two years of military rule, between I994 and I996. The incumbent government of President Jammeh, replacing ousted
Dawda Jawara, was instituted in January this year.
Describing the appointment of the IEC as one of the best moves made by President Jammeh's government, Archbishop Johnson noted that his
team hopes to be a real watchdog of Gambia as far as matters pertaining to the electoral business are concerned.
The commission will endeavour to venture into many areas in line with its current mandate such as educating Gambians on their right to vote
and also make sure that the rules governing the electoral process are not interfered with, either by the incumbent government or opposition
political parti es.
The formation of the IEC is a spill-over from the previous Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC) which worked during the
transitional period, between 1994 and 1996.
Rev. Johnson, formerly a member of PIEC, said part of their work was to convince the military junta to reduce their time in office from four
years to two and also draft the current constitution.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 09 Jul 1997 16:03:45 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia's new electoral commission
Message-ID: <33C39A41.4D83@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:
>
> Gambia-l,
>
> I guess the appointment of Bishop Johnson is timely. As far as I can remember, Bishop
> Johnson is one of those few leaders ( of course including Bishop M. Cleary) who constantly
> reminded the former government of its responsibility to the Gambian people. I hope he can
> maintain that momentum of national service. BTW, does anyone know who the other
> members of the committee are?
>
> Lamin.
>
Rev. Solomon Tilewa Jhonson, Chairman
Mr. Mustapha Carayol, Commissioner for financial matters and supervision
of IEC regional offices
Alhajie Saja Fatty, Commissioner responsible for Chieftaincy and
Alkaloship Elections
Mrs. Fanny Freeman, Commissioner responsible for supplementary
registrations and voter education
Ms. Fatma Baldeh, Commissioner responsible for Local Government
Elections, public relations and media.
IEC motto: Fair-play, Integrity and Transparency.
Regards, Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 10:00:56 -0700 (PDT)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.96.970709095930.5211H-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Habib Diab Ghanim has been added to the list. We welcome him and will look
forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 18:03:36 -0400 (EDT)
From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.3.89.9707091716.A1089-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Actually, all I can say about the situation with the Bongo women (?????) is
that, everyone has a weak spot, and with these women, it is the fact
that people are pressuring them to change what they know for what they don't.
And this guy (????) is promising to help them hold on to their
practise.........so of course they'll vote for him. He's going to help
them hold onto what they know and believe in. It's a psychological game
that politicians play with civilians.............I promise to TRY and get
you what you want IF you vote for me. People fall for it all the
time.........but I guess one can't doubt every politician ha????
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 18:56:29 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FORWARDED MESSAGE
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970709185451.14535A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
/* MESSAGE FROM DAVID GILDEN */
I started learning Mandinka with the books which Dr. David Gamble
published, along with a tape of a Gambian repeating phrases out of the
book.
**The WEC also has a few good books on the Mandinka language**
WEC PO Box 2351 Serrekunda Gambia Golf Rd 14 Fajara Tel 495221
Fax 391137 Hildegard Damm Marlies Luck Mandinka Books
And of course you can download the Peace Core Mandinka manual's (in PDF
format)
from Andy Lyons Gambian web site:
http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons/langabot.htm
*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*
http://www.drive.net/kora.htm
/* END OF MESSAGE FROM DAVID GILDEN */
*******************************************************************************
A.TOURAY
Computer Science
Columbia University
New York, NY 10027
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 9 Jul 1997 18:58:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FORWARDED MESSAGE
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970709185641.14535B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
/* MESSAGE FROM FATIM CHAM-JALLOW */
This is Fatim Cham -Jalllow from Banjul saying hello to all brothers
and sisters.This is a very effective means of communicating
and I hope to contribute to Gambia-l in the future.
Fatim
/* END OF MESSAGE FROM FATIM CHAM-JALLOW */
*******************************************************************************
A.TOURAY
Computer Science
Columbia University
New York, NY 10027
MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 15:56:07 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970710145811.AAB15906@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Abdoulay Manneh has been added to the list. Welcome to the
Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 17:18:11 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Group Urges Payments With No Strings
Message-ID: <19970710162015.AAA8024@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
It seems to be very quite on the list these days,
perhaps because of exams and holidays. However, I hope that those of
you around enjoy reading the forwarded IPS news.
I would like to welcome all the new members who have recently been
added to this Gambian electronic Bantaba (Pencha bi).
Some time ago Gambia together with some other African countries lost
their voting rights in the U.N General Assembly for having arrears
but its a different treatment when it comes to the case with the
United States of America.
Read below.
Momodou Camara
**************From IPS*************************
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 06-Jul-97 ***
Title: UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Group Urges Payments With No Strings
By Thalif Deen
UNITED NATIONS, Jul 6 (IPS) - A U.S. organisation promoting the
interests of the United Nations has launched a nationwide campaign to
force the United States Congress to sanction payment of U.S. dues --
with no strings attached.
''We have urged the U.S. President (Bill Clinton) to take this
issue to the country at large,'' says John Whitehead, chairman of the
U.N. Association of USA.
The Association is lobbying Senators and Congressmen through its
network of more than 30,000 members in 175 U.S. cities.
The U.S. owes about 1.3 billion dollars in arrears to the United
Nations. Last month a bipartisan group in Congress, however,
agreed to pay about 819 million dollars -- but only if the world
body meets 38 conditions imposed by lawmakers.
''We have urged President Clinton to insist that the Senate's 38
conditions precluding payment of U.S. dues to the U.N. be stripped
from the foreign affairs authorisation bill in the upcoming House-
Senate Conference Committee,'' Whitehead said.
Backing the Whitehead appeal was Elliot Richardson, co-chair of
the Association's National Council and a former U.S. Defence
Secretary.
The Senate bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Jesse Helms and
Democratic Senator Joseph Biden authorises payment of 819 million
dollars in arrears over the next two years, but stipulates that the
world body must first meet dozens of conditions.
Whitehead said the proposed legislation in its current form does
not serve U.S. interests. ''Rather, it asserts Congress' right to
dictate terms to the U.N.'s 184 other member countries, bypasses
Presidential authority, and submits the world body to micromanagement
by a single nation's legislators,'' he added.
Whitehead and Richardson say that some of the ideas in the
legislation are useful -- ''if negotiated rather than dictated'' --
while others are ''ill-conceived.''
The Association has strongly objected to the unilateral demand
for reductions in the U.S. rate of assessment, which would force
the other member states to add a fifth of the U.S. share to their own
U.N. assessments.
The U.S. share of the U.N.'s regular budget is about 312 million
dollars a year -- the equivalent of about 1.11 dollars per U.S.
citizen.
Currently, Washington pays 25 percent of the U.N.'s regular
budget and 31 percent of the peacekeeping budget. But Congress
wants this reduced to 20 percent and 25 percent respectively.
However, instead of requesting the 185-member General Assembly to
change this assessment rate, Congress wants to usurp the powers of the
U.N.'s highest policy making body.
Both the 15-member European Union and the 132-member Group of 77
developing nations say this is totally unacceptable. The U.S. so
far remains isolated on the issue of conditional payments to the
world body.
At a press conference last week, Secretary-General Kofi Annan
said Washington has offered to pay about two-thirds of the debt it
owes to the United Nations. ''But that also comes with conditions and
benchmarks, which I am told by my American friends, is going to be a
challenge for U.S. diplomacy in trying to sell it to the other 184
member states.''
Annan said what will actually happen at the end of the day is
difficult to predict. ''Will the benchmarks or conditions, as
announced, be retained? Will they be modified?
''If they do stand, can President Clinton, who has the
certification right, give these benchmarks and conditions
practical and functional interpretation in such a manner that it
will not maintain the tension with the Organisation... I do not
know.''
The Association, meanwhile, is also objecting to a demand that
all U.N. accounts be supervised by a Congressional agency and that
future U.N. conferences be held in only just four cities worldwide:
New York, Vienna, Geneva and Rome.
Whitehead is also unhappy that Congress wants about 5.0 percent
of U.N. professional staff positions left vacant as part of an
effort to downsize the world body.
Last year the U.N. bureaucracy stood at about 10,000 employees
worldwide. But this has been downsized to about 9,000, mostly
through attrition. Of this, about 4,800 are based in the
Secretariat in New York.
Among the other conditions are a requirement to cut foreign aid
to nations whose U.N. diplomats owe unpaid parking fines and full
notification and consultation with Congress on all U.N. peacekeeping
operations.
The U.S. Congress also wants an Inspector-General appointed to
probe waste and mismanagement in three U.N. specialised agencies: the
International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, the Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Rome and the World Health
Organisation (WHO) in Geneva.
Congress is also demanding that the U.S. have a seat on the
U.N.'s budgetary committee from which it was ousted in a free and fair
voting last year.
It also wants budgetary cuts not only in the Secretariat but also in
all of the U.N.'s 16 specialised agencies.
The conditions laid down by Congress, the Association said,
''will cast a long shadow over our conduct of multilateral
diplomacy as well as undercut our leadership at the United Nations and
America's image as champion of the rule of law.'' (END/IPS/TD/RJ/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/UNITED NATIONS/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 12:40:18 -0500
From: hghanim@nusacc.org
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, caita@nusacc.org
Subject: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh
Message-ID: <TFSJZOHM@nusacc.org>
Peace be unto all of you
My name is Habib Diab-Ghanim
I am a Gambian of Lebanese origin, born in Banjul No 6 Dobson street. I
went to St.Augustines's high school .In the early seventies I came to the
USA for further studies. I have a Bsc degree in business Adm, banking
diplomas from the American Institute of Banking and did some graduate
courses in computerized Banking/Accounting.
I am married to Veronica Ghanim (Nigerian origin ) and have four children
-two boys and two girls- two are in college .one in high school and Aly
the last one in middle school. We live in the Washington Metropolitan
area.
I just wanted to get in touch with the folks back home and find out a
little about the business climate now that the dust has settled after the
last coup . May God help and guide the present leaders towards the right
path and hope they will learn from the mistakes of the past
administration without any vengeance or revenge for the sake of the
ordinary citizens and a peaceful community as we have all enjoyed in the
past.
Best regards
Habib
**************************************
National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce
1100 New York Avenue, N.W.
Suite 550 East Tower
Washington, D.C. 20005
Voice: (202) 289-5920
Fax: (202) 289-5938
**************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 10 Jul 97 12:10:40 EDT
From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction of new member Habib Diab Gh
Message-ID: <ndarboe.1218938680A@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu>
Welcome aboard Mr. Diab.
Hopefully you will find this Bantaba resourceful, and we are looking forward
to your contributions.
Numukunda
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 14:29:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: International Organisation for Migration
Message-ID: <970710142950_41133508@emout03.mail.aol.com>
Gambia -l,
I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.
There is an organisation based in Switzerland called International
Organisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drain
in the developing countries.
They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for African
Professionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back to
their home land.
They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle by
providing other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.
They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For those
interested the address is as follows: -
International Organisation for Migration
17 routes des Morillons
P.O.Box 71
CH - 1211 Geneva 19
Switzerland
Tel: 41.22-717 9111
Fax: 41.22-798 6150
Email: makonen@geneva.iom.ch
Mr. James H. H. Fleming
Operation Assistant- Africa
International Organisation for Migration
1750 K Street, N.W.
Suite 1110
Washington, D.C. 2006
TEL: (202) 862- 1826
FAX: (202) 862- 1879
Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are considering
going back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.
Peace
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 13:03:40 -0700 (PDT)
From: madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
To: TSaidy1050@aol.com
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>, ;
Subject: Re: International Organisation for Migration
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95q.970710124911.24836B-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Mr. Tombong Saidy,
Thank you very much for the info. provided below, the couple of thousands
or so dollars saved by some of us intent on going back after finishing
school will go a long way in helping us settle down.
I know am being greedy, but I hope personal effects will include a car and
not just computers and books..should the later be the case, it is still a
very good gesture.
As Bass would say, keep up the good work down there.
Cheers,
Madiba.
--
**************************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Surface and Interface analysis and reactivity division **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory (AMPEL) **
** The University of British Columbia **
** Vancouver. **
**************************************************************************
On Thu, 10 Jul 1997 TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:
>
>
> Gambia -l,
>
> I hope this information will serve some of the members in the near future.
> There is an organisation based in Switzerland called International
> Organisation for Migration (IOM) whose main aim is to fight the brain drain
> in the developing countries.
>
> They would pay for air fare and the shipment of personal effects for African
> Professionals/Graduates in the developed World who want to return back to
> their home land.
>
> They would also help those who intend on being self-employed to settle by
> providing other types of assistance other than air and freight costs.
>
> They have offices in most capitals of developed countries. For those
> interested the address is as follows: -
>
> International Organisation for Migration
> 17 routes des Morillons
> P.O.Box 71
> CH - 1211 Geneva 19
> Switzerland
> Tel: 41.22-717 9111
> Fax: 41.22-798 6150
> Email: makonen@geneva.iom.ch
>
> Mr. James H. H. Fleming
> Operation Assistant- Africa
> International Organisation for Migration
> 1750 K Street, N.W.
> Suite 1110
> Washington, D.C. 2006
> TEL: (202) 862- 1826
> FAX: (202) 862- 1879
>
> Those of you who want to come back or who have friends who are considering
> going back home to settle, can contact this organisation for assistance.
> Peace
>
> Tombong Saidy
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 13:19:49 -0700 (PDT)
From: madiba saidy <msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: First Ladies Club !!!
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95q.970710131834.24836E-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Ya Sophie, Jabou and Ancha,
Sorry for not responding to your postings about the first ladies...nothing
personal, I've just been busy attending conferences and training a new
grad. student in my Lab., hence my long silence.
Y'all have a good weekend.
Madiba.
--
**************************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Surface and Interface analysis and reactivity division **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory (AMPEL) **
** The University of British Columbia **
** Vancouver. **
**************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 10 Jul 1997 20:40:52 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambian Group to perform in Seattle
Message-ID: <970710204027_2024205365@emout03.mail.aol.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.6450.emout03.mail.aol.com.868581627"
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6450.emout03.mail.aol.com.868581627
Content-ID: <0_6450_868581627@emout03.mail.aol.com.9313>
Content-type: text/plain
....
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.6450.emout03.mail.aol.com.868581627
Content-ID: <0_6450_868581627@emout03.mail.aol.com.9314>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="SEATTLE"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
SEATTLE, July 10 /PRNewswire/ -- Bumbershoot, The Seattle Arts Festival a=
nnounces the headliners for its twenty-seventh annual arts extravaganza a=
t the Seattle Center this Labor Day weekend, August 29 - September 1. =
=0D
Featuring over twenty-five indoor and outdoor stages, exhibit halls and p=
erformance sites, Bumbershoot hosts over 2,000 artists and performers fro=
m the Northwest and around the world. Since 1971, Bumbershoot has grown =
in breadth and depth to showcase the gems of music, literary arts, dance,=
visual arts, theater, comedy, film, kids performances and Bumbershoot tr=
ademark spectacles and rituals. =
=0D
Tombong
That was a very nice and one sided piece aboout IOM. The IOM is an advising
organ for governments of developed countries on migrants than of what you
wrote. IOM is also responsible for the advising og the above mention
governments concerning Migration and Health especially on refugees and
asylumseekers. This is an institution of the IOM and it is called the
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH CENTRE FOR MIGRATION AND HEALTH. (ICMH). This is a type
of civilised repatriation from the IOM. ICHM is a joint venture created by
IOM and the University of Geneva with the support of the World Health
Organisation (WHO) The centre aims to improve the health of migrants,
refugees and asylumseekers in their country of settlement, by easing the
process of adapting to a new society and decreasing the social cost caused
by the preventable disease. excess of disablity, and the effects of
maladjustment. ICMH will carry out its work in close association with
governments, multilateral and bilateral institutions. Close collaboration
with governments is to give information of your health especially HIV and to
reduce social cost is to repatriate you through IOM.
They review available information on migrants and refugee health in
selected group of receiving countries. This survey will provide insight as
to what kind of migrant and refugee health information is available to
national authorities for planning and evaluation purposes.When it happens
that you are HIV positive then plans for repatriation is on the desk
organise by the IOM. These surveys starts from the refugee camps and the aim
of the studie is follow the migrants to their new countries. In the matter
of Hiv the west is more sophisticated than were the migrants and refugees
came from. There are also some positive sides of the ICMH.
I am neither dicouraging or advising anyone not what you desired but i want
to throw a little bit of light on the subject.
Next time Tombong give all the bit of it but not the littlE bit.
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT
Ullevaal University Hospital
Dept. for STD and HIV
NORWAY
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 07-Jul-97 ***
Title: DEVELOPMENT: German Agency Taking To Third World Know-how
By Ramesh Jaura
BONN, Jul 7 (IPS) - Germany is making more use of local know-how
in its development cooperation projects in the countries of central
and eastern Europe and the developing world.
Some 6,500 persons -- 1,459 of them in senior and supervisory
positions and other as supporting staff -- were working last
year in about 2,750 projects launched by the German Agency for
Technical Cooperation (GTZ) in 135 countries worldwide.
As available German resources for official development assistance
continue to shrink, these locally resourced projects are seen
as a key means of meeting Germany's strategic commitments to
sustainable development and global human security.
The projects themselves range from poverty alleviation schemes
and programmes to integrate soldiers into civilian life, to support
for the building of an independent judiciary.
By last year four local staff were being recruited for every
one German expert taken on by the GTZ -- the agency charged by
the German federal ministry of economic cooperation and development
(BMZ) to execute projects in the field of technical cooperatio
n.
''We do not plan or evaluate a project without involving local
or regional experts who are well-versed in (its) cultural and
socio-economic impact,'' says Bernd Eisenblaetter, senior director-
general
of the GTZ. This is a significant plank of capacity de
velopment policy in the partner countries, he adds.
According to an official report, the number of persons recruited
locally last year was up by 2.9 percent on the previous year
when nearly 6,320 specialists were engaged in projects implemented
in the countries, regions or neighbouring continents of their
origin.
This was nearly four times the number of German experts dispatched
last year to supervise projects in 45 countries in Africa, 28
in Asia and the Middle East, 23 in Caribbean and Latin America,
and some 20 in central and eastern Europe as well as the form
er Soviet republics.
The report, published recently, cites A.P. Munshi, director
of the Tanzanian Association of Consultants (TACO), who, it says,
underscores the credo of Bonn's aid policy: ''Foreign experts
can supplement the local know-how, they cannot substitute it.''
Last year 34 out of 656 German experts and consultants in Africa
were based in Tanzania, which ranked second behind Egypt that
headed the list with 41. Kenya (31), Burkina Faso and Morocco
(28), Zimbabwe (27), Malawi (26) and Ghana (24) trailed behind.
In Asia and the Middle East, where altogether 489 German experts
were deployed, Indonesia hosted the largest number (59), followed
by Saudi Arabia (51), China (37), India (36) and Thailand (32).
Five German experts were deployed in the Palestinian self-r
ule areas.
The new GTZ official report highlights the Philippines as a
successful example of its policy of deploying regional experts.
The agency's five-man team implementing a forestry project is
led by Navin K. Rai from Nepal, who previously managed a similar
pro
ject back home.
Countries in the Caribbean and Latin America were hosting 224
German experts, 26 of whom were based in Brazil, 18 in Guatemala,
17 in Honduras and 16 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua, 15 in
Peru and 14 each in Bolivia and Colombia.
Russia had the largest number of German experts, 15 out of
the 66 working in the former Soviet republics and central and
eastern Europe.
But there are situations when no adequate local know-how is
available, a local or regional expert confronts plain resistance
or his advice falls on deaf ears of a partner country government.
In such cases, it is advisable to appoint a German expert to
su
pervise a project.
For instance, there was no alternative to dispatching foreign
legal experts to countries such as Rwanda and some others in
South America. They were required to help build up independent
judiciary and other democratic structures in the wake of the
end of
protracted and bloody civil wars.
But then there are also cases where the partner countries wish
to have German experts. Besides oil producing states such as
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) buy German know-how
to train local experts.
The GTZ was set up in 1975 to implement projects of technical
assistance within the framework of Germany's economic cooperation
with the developing lands of Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and
Latin America.
Since 1991, after the unification of Germany and the end of
cold war, the autonomous agency owned by the federal German
government,
has been widening its field of activities to central and eastern
Europe and the former Soviet republics.
''Development policy in the next century will by no means be
confined to financial transfers to our partner countries,'' says
Wighard Haerdtl, state secretary in the ministry of economic
cooperation and development, who also heads the board of directors
of the GTZ, based in Eschborn near Frankfurt am Main.
(END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or
service outside of the APC networks, without specific
permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution
via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,
print media and broadcast. For information about cross-
posting, send a message to <online@ips.org>. For
information about print or broadcast reproduction please
contact the IPS coordinator at <online@ips.org>.
Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 17:56:41 +-300
From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGAL
Message-ID: <01BC8E44.7416C1A0@dikh.qatar.net.qa>
Doc!
Welcome back! and thanks for the Med Info about the Senegambian Region.And keep up the good work down there!
Regards Bassss!
----------
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia[SMTP:olafia@online.no]
Sent: 06/NEiU CaCea/1418 06:50 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: HIV/GAMBIA/SENEGAL
Andrea
Thanks for your concern my boy is healthy and ok. I was very busy in
preparation of the 5th European Conference on HIv/AIDS which i am
co-ordinating due to Norway is host country this year. I read your todays
mail and the attached articles with amusement, Jabou, Lat, Momodou,Ylva and
Lamin. As HIV/AID is a very sensitive issue it is not always been discussed
as a subject of concern but stigmatising and isolation. It is very difficult
to find a Gambian/Senegalese to admit their HIV/AIDS status. One they will
be stigmatised as the black sheep and for women it worse the first thought
of the mind is prostitution. Then the isolation comes or the self isolation
to be discovered.
We should be very care of jumping into the conclusion sex when we happened
to know one who is been infected with HIV. The risk of transmission could be
Blood transfusion, Perinatal, Sexual Intercourse, Injecting Drugs, Health
Care, Household and many other.
In the Gambia out of 29, 670 test, 1.7 % are found hiv positive, and
Vertical transmission (mother to child) out of 322 test 5.3 % are found
HIV-positive. This test were just conducted in 1994 - 1996. The over all
number of HIv postive in the Gambia since the begining of the epedemi is
almost 2000. AIDS cases reported to the World health organisation for the
Gambia is 410 cases by july 1996. As for Senegal the number of AIDS cases
reported to the World Health Organisation is 1, 573 as the same period as
Gambia july 1996. The HIV cases in Senegal is as high approx. 6000, 1996.
As today is friday and weekends i will be going into our database, tomorrow
feed you with more information. The yearly reports comes every 6 months that
means to say statistics reports comes in january and july.
I will be writing on some dilemmmas of the Virus in the Gambia and the
trenches of infection, safe sex or safer sex.
I agreed with Lat that any level of infecton is bad.
A nice weeked to all you
With kind regards
Omar S. Saho, KONSULENT
Ullevaal University Hospital
Dept. for STD & HIV
OSLO, Norway
>Date: Fri, 11 Jul 1997 08:39:38 -0400 (EDT)
>>To: fabegrad@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu
>Subject: AE-CHAIRS> Research positions
>
>>Date: Wed, 09 Jul 1997 09:56:58 -0700
>>From: bmjenkins@ucdavis.edu (Jenkins)
>>Subject: AE-CHAIRS> Research positions
>>>To: ae-chairs@maat.reeusda.gov
>>
>>Following are two position descriptions, one for a post-graduate researcher
>>(PGR), the other for a graduate student research assistant (RA). I would
>>appreciate your forwarding these to anyone who you think might be
>>interested/qualified for these positions. Thanks very much!
>>
>>Bryan
>>
>>
>>
>>*****************************************************************************
>>POSITION DESCRIPTION
>>Post-Graduate Researcher
>>
>>Department: Biological and Agricultural Engineering
>>
>>Project Title: Harvesting and Handling Rice Straw for Off-Field Utilization
>>
>>Background: USDA is funding a study of harvesting and handling
>>practices to improve the costs associated with the acquisition and
>>utilization of rice straw. California legislation mandates a reduction in
>>the amount of straw that may be open burned for disposal, and growers are
>>eagerly searching for alternative straw applications. The major objectives
>>of the project are 1) to characterize the current capabilities, costs, and
>>constraints in harvesting and handling rice straw as a resource for
>>commercial products and energy, and 2) to investigate alternative handling
>>strategies for straw, and evaluate specialized equipment and system
>>designs. The project was proposed as a five year study, and is currently
>>funded for the first year.
>>
>>Responsibilities: The primary responsibility of the position in the
>>first year is to carry out an assessment of the current state-of-the-art in
>>rice straw harvesting, handling, and utilization. This includes conducting
>>an in-depth literature review of straw and related crop harvesting
>>techniques; conducting a survey of farmers, custom operators, and
>>industries involved in off-field handling or utilization of rice straw;
>>carrying out time and motion studies of actual straw harvesting operations;
>>compiling data for use in economic and GIS models to evaluate costs and
>>impacts of off-field utilization. The work also involves working with
>>graduate students and other project team members supporting these and other
>>parts of the project.
>>
>>Qualifications: PhD or MS degree in engineering or related field. Ability
>>to work with industry personnel. Good written, verbal, and interpersonal
>>communication skills needed. Experience with literature reviews and report
>>and proposal preparation. Knowledge of machine design and computer
>>programming, especially spreadsheets. Desire to conduct field work.
>>California Drivers License must be obtained. Familiarity with engineering
>>economic analyses and GIS strongly desirable.
>>
>>Salary: $30,528-33,276/year commensurate with qualifications, plus
>>benefits. Funding past the first year dependent on successful conduct of
>>first year effort and submittal of proposal for continuing effort.
>>
>>Available: Immediately
>>
>>To apply Contact:
>> Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor
>> Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering
>> University of California
>> Davis, CA 95616-5294
>> phone: 916 752 1422 fax: 916 752 2640
>> email: bmjenkins@ucdavis.edu
>>
>>The University of California is an affirmative action/equal opportunity
>>employer, with a strong institutional commitment to the development of a
>>climate that supports equality of opportunity and respect for differences
>>based on gender, cultural ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation. In
>>that spirit, we are particularly interested in receiving applications from
>>individuals who would enhance the diversity of our workforce.
>>*****************************************************************************
>>
>>*****************************************************************************
>>POSITION DESCRIPTION
>>Graduate Research Assistant
>>
>>Department: Biological and Agricultural Engineering
>>
>>Project Title: Harvesting and Handling Rice Straw for Off-Field Utilization
>>
>>Background: USDA is funding a study of harvesting and handling
>>practices to improve the costs associated with the acquisition and
>>utilization of rice straw. California legislation mandates a reduction in
>>the amount of straw that may be open burned for disposal, and growers are
>>eagerly searching for alternative straw applications. The major objectives
>>of the project are 1) to characterize the current capabilities, costs, and
>>constraints in harvesting and handling rice straw as a resource for
>>commercial products and energy, and 2) to investigate alternative handling
>>strategies for straw, and evaluate specialized equipment and system
>>designs. The project was proposed as a five year study, and is currently
>>funded for the first year.
>>
>>Responsibilities: Primary responsibility is to develop a geographic
>>information system (GIS) model incorporating major rice producing regions
>>and transportation networks in California to be used in projecting costs of
>>large-scale straw handling operations and identifying potential
>>infrastructural and environmental impacts. Assist in preparation of an
>>in-depth literature review of straw and related crop harvesting techniques
>>and in conducting a survey of farmers, custom operators, and industries
>>involved in off-field handling or utilization of rice straw. Occasional
>>field work to support other efforts of the project may be required.
>>
>>Qualifications: Must enroll as graduate student at University of
>>California, Davis. Good written, verbal, and interpersonal communication
>>skills needed. Familiarity with GIS strongly desirable.
>>
>>Salary: $15,772/year. In-state fees paid by project. Funding past the
>>first year dependent on successful conduct of first year effort and
>>submittal of proposal for continuing effort.
>>
>>Available: Immediately
>>
>>To apply Contact:
>> Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor
>> Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering
>> University of California
>> Davis, CA 95616-5294
>> phone: 916 752 1422 fax: 916 752 2640
>> email: bmjenkins@ucdavis.edu
>>
>>The University of California is an affirmative action/equal opportunity
>>employer, with a strong institutional commitment to the development of a
>>climate that supports equality of opportunity and respect for differences
>>based on gender, cultural ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation. In
>>that spirit, we are particularly interested in receiving applications from
>>individuals who would enhance the diversity of our workforce.
>>*****************************************************************************
>>
>>----------------------------------***--***----------------------------
>>Bryan M. Jenkins, Professor |phone 916 752 1422
>>Biological and Agricultural Engineering Dept. |fax 916 752 2640
>>University of California |
>>Davis, CA 95616 |bmjenkins@ucdavis.edu
>>
>>
>>
>>
>
>
>
-----------------------------------
N'Deye Marie N'Jie
Graduate Research Associate
The Ohio State University
Rm 260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg
590 Woody Hayes Drive
Columbus, OH 43210
Fax: (614)292-9448
Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)
E-mail: njie.1@osu.edu
TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:
>
> Gambia-l,
>
> I will try to be providing a weekly news summary on The Gambia. The news
> summary will be mainly based on what the Newspapers reported.
> I will try to be as regular in this matter as possible.
I just want to thank Tombong for providing us with this information. I
think most of the list would agree with me that any information or news
from back home that is shared on Gambia-L is welcome.
While we may take some info with a dash of salt based on the source, let
us not get into the habit of attacking the messenger. When corrections
are in order I believe they should be made and I'm sure they will be
well received without the need of damning the author of the original
message.
Thanks.
Lat
Dear Lat
I am writing from San Francisco, California. I am delighted that you will
be sending news of The GAmbia. Thanks a bunch for all the effort!
Liz Stewart Fatti -
Commonwealth News Release
11 July 1997
SEVENTH MEETING OF THE COMMONWEALTH MINISTERIAL ACTION GROUP ON THE HARARE
DECLARATION (CMAG)
Marlborough House, 10-11 July 1997
CONCLUDING STATEMENT
1. The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group on the Harare Declaration
(CMAG) held its seventh meeting at Marlborough House in London on 10-11
July 1997 to review developments in the Gambia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone
and to consider preparations for its Report to the October 1997
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).
The Gambia
2. The Group welcomed the report of the Commonwealth Secretariat
Assessment Mission which visited The Gambia on 24-27 March 1997 and
requested the Secretary-General to implement its recommendations for
technical assistance in consolidating the democratic transition.
3. At the same time, it reiterated its previous concern about the lack of
a fully inclusive political system in the Gambia. In that context, CMAG
urged the Government of The Gambia to remove without further delay the ban
on certain political parties and individuals contained in Decree No. 89
and, in the political environment so created, demonstrate its stated
commitment to human rights and the rule of law. Furthermore, CMAG called
on the Government of The Gambia to investigate allegations of harrassment
of the Opposition.
Nigeria
4. Recalling the statement made by its Chairman in Abuja in November 1996
that "CMAG will, in pursuance of its mandate, remain engaged with Nigeria
and seek to have access to the widest possible cross-section of views from
Nigeria", the Group received oral presentations from a number of
non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and representatives of Nigerian
civil society. These included four Nigerian NGOs, viz. the National
Democratic Coalition of Nigeria, the Movement for the Survival of the
Ogoni People, the Democratic Alliance of Women in Nigeria, and the Civil
Liberties Organisation. CMAG also heard representations from three
pan-Commonwealth organisations - namely, the Commonwealth Human Rights
Initiative, the Commonwealth Trade Union Council and the Commonwealth
Lawyers' Association - as wel as from three international groups, viz
Amnesty International, Article 19 (which also represented Human Rights
Watch/Africa) and the International Crisis Group.
5. The representations made to CMAG expressed strong concerns over what
was seen as a deteriorating situation in respect of human rights and the
rule of law in Nigeria. Equally strong concerns were raised about the
Nigerian Government's transition programme, which is perceived as being
pursued without unfettered and free participation, as well as its likely
outcome. The representation also raised the question of the growing
numbers of Nigerian exiles in neighbouring and other countries and their
need for assistance. CMAG was urged by all to recommend the CHOGM more
effective measures to be taken by the Commonwealth and the wider
international community to persuade Nigeria to live up to its commitments
under the Harare Commonwealth Declaration.
6. The information which CMAG gathered from these exchanges with the NGOs
was considered to be extremely useful and will, along with the information
already gathered from the Nigerian Governement and other sources, inform
the Group's deliberations and eventual recommendations to Commonwealth
Heads of Government.
Sierra Leone
7. CMAG, recalling statements by its Chairman and the Commonwealth
Secretary-General and by others, including the Summit of the Organisation
of African Unity, condemned the military "coup d'etat" of 25 May 1997 in
Sierra Leone which resulted in the overthrow of the democratically elected
government. The Group called for the immediate and unconditional
reinstatement of the democratically elected government of Sierra Leone
under President Tejan Kabbah. It urged the international community to
continue to deny recognition to the present illegal regime in Freetown and
decided, in accordance with the Milbrook Action Programme, that pending
the restoration of the legitimate government, the participation of Sierra
Leone in the councils of the Commonwealth would be suspended.
8. The Group welcomed the efforts to restore the legitimate Government of
Sierra Leone currently being undertaken by the Economic Community of West
African States. At the same time, the Group took note that these efforts
were being taken in accordance with the decision taken by the OAU and that
they were being carried out in co-ordination with the United Nations.
CMAG called on the international community fully to support the objectives
of these efforts.
Next meeting
9. CMAG decided to hold its next meeting in London on 11-12 September
1997 to formulate its recommendations to CHOGM
Cheers,
Madiba.
