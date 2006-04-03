Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9707B - Digest 75 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:13:36



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) RE: Alledged Torture

by

2) Re: culture (fwd)

by "M. Njie" <

3) RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

4) RE: Alledged Torture

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

5) RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

6) Re: culture2 (fwd)

by

7) re:culture (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

8) re:culture (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

9) E-mail to gambia college

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

10)

by S Njie <

11) New members

by

12) RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

13) re:culture (fwd)

by "M. Njie" <

14) Progress on Internet connectivity.

by ABDOU <

15) lost factoids

by Ylva Hernlund <

16) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT-FINANCE: World Bank Promotes 'Effective' State

by

17) Fwd: HEALTH: Africa Winning the Battle on Meningitis

by

18) RE: New members

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

19)

by

20) RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

by Yaikah Jeng <

21) UDP's statement on tortures of supporters.

by "M. Darboe" <

22) RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

by Gabriel Ndow <

23) re:culture (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

24) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT-UN: Failure of Rio Foll

by

25) New members

by

26) Re: lost factoids

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

27) Fwd: Unending Woes For Kabila`s Harare Embassy

by

28) RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

29) Fwd: HEALTH: New Scientific Research Body, a Bridge to the Poor

by

30) RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

31) Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

32) Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

33) THE 11th GAMBIAN CUTURAL WEEK 19-26 JULY 1997 OSLO

by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

34) RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

35) Gambia-l shadow list

by

36) Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

37) RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by Laura Ellen Munzel <

38) Re: THE 11th GAMBIAN CUTURAL WEEK 19-26 JULY 1997 OSLO

by Abdou Gibba <

39) New member

by

40) VB: RE: New members

by

41) miningitis belt !

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

42) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Shifting Sands of Dese

by

43) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Media Doesn't Get the

by

44) Culture and the cancer of language and tribe .

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

45) RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

by "M. Njie" <

46) July 4th celebration!!!!

by

47) New member

by "A. Loum" <

48) re: culture2 (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

49) New member

by "A. Loum" <

50) Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

51) Re: New member

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

52) Sissoho Update

by

53) New member

by

54) new member introduction

by "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

55) RE: new member introduction

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 06:48:58 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: Alledged Torture

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



As first reported by Latjor, allegations of torture were made by some

supporters of UDP who were arrested for wrongful gathering (Political

rally/congress without a permit).



These are allegations that the Government is taking very seriously and

investigations are being conducted. When the Observer Newspaper first

published the allegations, President Jammeh was on a state visit to Turkey.

Reacting to the allegations, the State Department of Justice and Attorney

General's Chambers released this press release: -





PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release





The Government of the Republic of The Gambia has noted with concern the

allegations of alleged torture of some supporters of the United Democratic

Party. The Government wishes to assure the General public that the matter

will be fully investigated by the police whose findings and recommendations

will be submitted to the ATTORNEY General's Chambers for appropriate action.



The general public is being further assured that the Government is here to

protect them and will not condone torture of any form whatsoever. This matter

is being taken seriously and the public is urged to be co-operative during

the investigations.



The Gambia is a country of law and order, peace and harmony. All persons

living in this country shall be treated equally before the law be they

members of the opposition or not. The Government is here for the people and

it is thus natural that it is here to protect the interest of the people, to

this end the Government pledges to work assiduously towards full enjoyment of

the fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution.





26th June, 1997



State Department of Justice

Marina Parade

Banjul, The Gambia.





The APRC Government does not encourage torture, would do all within its power

eradicate it if it is really being practised by some members of the

disciplined forces.



BUDGET SPEECH DAY, JUNE 27, 1997



Friday was the Budget Day in The Gambia, similar to the State of the Union

address given by the President of the US. In The Gambia, instead of the

President, the Secretary of State for Finance and Economic Affairs delivers

the speech at the National Assembly.



This year's budget is unique in the sense that it is a transitional budget or

a mini budget to cover the next six months. The Gambia is changing from a

fiscal year (July-June) to a calendar year (January- December). There is

nothing new or surprising in the mini budget. There are no new taxes, no

increase in fees, or reduction in taxes. It is the same as last years

provisions, extended to cover the next six months.



It has been a while, Peace!!!



Tombong Saidy









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 13:19:43 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: culture (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I quite sympathise with Latjor's feelings about African

culture and language. Let me assure him that many Afrcans all

over the world share similar sentiments. Let us hope that one

day our dreams will become reality. I just have certain

comments to make.



The first is that Gambian / African culture is indeed

included in the curriculum, in Social and Environmental Studies

and in the socalled 'silent' curriculum. Cultural events also

frequently take place in schools. Teachers do their best to

inculcate the 'ethics, mores and values of the nation', but in

many cases their efforts are not complemented by parents and

guardians. Many parents do not bother to visit schools to find

out about their child's progress except when there is a serious

problem. There are times when parents openly admit that they

are powerless to do anything about their child's behaviour.

Parent/Teacher meetings are generally poorly attended, and this

reflects the general attitude of the public to teaching.



The fact is about 80% of teachers in our senior secondary

schools come from other West African countries; from, if I may

say so, other cultures. A teacher can come from another

country today and start teaching cultural issues the following

day. Heads of school do their best to monitor what goes on

in the classroom but cannot stop them exalting their own

cultural values. These teachers in many cases are not willing

to learn the way we do things, and leave as soon as they

make enough money to go to the west.



Gambians - how can one put this? - do not like teaching. And

we do our best to discourage our kids from taking up the

profession. If we are to be successful in inculcating our

values on our children we must be prepared to do it

ourselves. It is that simple.



The other point raised by Latjor is also important. Namely

the position of English vis a vis African languages. While I

do not believe that Gambian schools are still teaching the

'mores, ethics and values' of the white man, I think more

needs to be done to encourage the use of African languages,

especially in the primary schools. Ngugi has written a lot on

this subject and his ideas appeal to many Africans, including

myself. But in order to get a balanced view we need to put

Ngugi ideas side with those of other African intellectuals,

mainly from West Africa, to see what we can learn from both

positions. Ngugi is himself aware of the type of problems and

difficulties we are likely to face: 'Problems of literacy.

Problems of publishing. Problems of lack of a critical

tradition. Problems of orthography. Problems of having very many

languages in the same country.'



Once we have identified possible solutions to these, we will

have solved more than half of the problem.



Thanks for reading.

MOMODOU



On Thu, 26 Jun 1997,

Gabriel Ndow wrote:



>

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 02:36:45 -0700

> From: latjor Ndow <

> To:

> Subject: culture

>

> Greetings:

>

> Let me join the discussion on culture by sharing part of an article I

> wrote in the magazine I used to publish "Tey Mu Lerr" about two years

> ago. The article was entitled "Culture: The Foundation and Guide of a

> People".

>

> ... despite the fact that culture permeates all areas of human activity,

> relatively little attention has been given to the issue. The leaders of

> the day (post-independence) were apparently satisfied (and continue to

> be) with the idea that by creating a 'Ministry of Culture' (usually an

> appendage of another ministry) they have done their duty towards their

> cultural heritage. A commentator once jokingly stated that the day

> African governments created 'Ministries of Culture' for the propagation

> of African culture was the day African Culture got into deep trouble!

> The seriousness and validity of this 'joke' cannot be ignored.

>

> When one scrutinizes the performance of African governments regarding

> Culture, they for the most part have reduced it to a National Troupe

> with acrobatic dancers and fire-eaters to entertain the public on

> aupicious occassions as well as for tourist consumption. The

> consequences of their actions obviously escaped the minds of many

> regimes over the decades.

>

> How insincere African governments are towards African culture is best

> demonstrated by their non-inclusion in the educational curricular of

> school-going children. Instead they continue to propagate the cultural

> ethos of their former colonial masters. They continue to maintain the

> status quo as they had inherited it with minor cosmetic changes to

> confuse the people.

>

> The educational apparata of a government are generally designed to

> guarantee the future of the nation by inculcating the ethics, mores, and

> values of the nation to the nation's young. Since one finds these

> principles in the cultural domain and since in Africa, African Culture

> is not taught in school, the question that begs to be asked is: 'What or

> whose ethics, mores and values are being taught to the millions of

> Africans passing through the educational systems devised by respective

> African governments?' Of course the answer to this question is many

> centuries old.

> ...

> Towards a National Cultural Policy

>

> To discuss what a national cultural policy must entail, it is absolutely

> necessary to dig deep into the bag of history and bring out answers to

> questions raised similar to the above mentioned one. Others are: 'How

> did European Imperialism attempt to destroy African Culture?' What was

> the Missionary (Christian/Islamic) input?', etc...

>

> When one studies the history of imperialism carefully, one soon

> discovers that there is a definite pattern/method utilized to subjugate

> the dominated societies. It matters not whether the invader is from

> Japan, Greece, France or where ever. The invader quickly realizes that

> by denying the dominated complete control of their language they are

> better able to entrench themselves. This is done by the imposition of

> the invaders language on the subjugated. The 'new' language becomes the

> language employed in government, in education and in the technical

> disciplines. It is a trivial matter for me to sight examples of this

> occurence. Africa is the stirling example. The great giant of a writer

> Ngugi wa Thiong'o describes the alienation this does to the colonized as

> taking two interlinked forms:

>

> >an active (or passive) distancing of one self from the reality around; >and an active (or passive) identification with that which is most >external to one's environment. It starts with a deliberate >disassociation of the language of conceptualization, of thinking, of >formal education, of mental development, from the language of daily >interaction in the home and in the community. It is like separating the >mind from the body so that they are occupying two unrelated linguistic >spheres in the same person. On a larger social scale it is like >producing a society of bodiless heads and headless bodies.

>

> The colonized African is now completely vulnerable to exploitation since

> his/her actions are now dictated by a mentality that is completely

> foreign to his/her environment.

>

> ...

> In my next posting I shall discuss the 'Vernacularization of African

> Languages'.

>

> In peace,

> LatJor

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 13:20:07 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I must first of all commend Bass for the way he is

dealing with such a complicated and sensitive issue. Everything -

well, almost- he has said so far is clear and to the point.



It is not my desire to distract him from the main issue

under discussion, but I do not really understand what he is

trying to say in the paragraph beginning, 'Duke William's

conquest...', especially the part which says, 'the Grammar and

syntax followed the Anglo-Saxon pattern whereas the

vocabulary(words) would be provided by French and Scandanavian

and sometimes Latin.' Does this mean that there were no more

Anglo-Saxon words? Or does it simply mean that English came

under the influence of other languages? Let me just add that

Latin, in fact, influenced both English grammar and syntax, as

any traditional grammar book will show. We were told not to

end a sentence with a preposition, not to begin one with a

conjunction and so on. These were all Latin influences. In

fact, Latin so dominated literary life that virtually all

writers wrote in it. Until people like Chaucer came and

started writing in the VERNACULAR( in this case referring to

English). These are only my thoughts and may be quite

different to ( I normally use different 'from' but some English

intellectuals have argued that it is a Latin expression, and

that the Anglo Saxons said different 'to') what Bass had in

mind. I am sorry if I have gone off the rails.



Thanks for reading.

MOMODOU





On Fri, 27 Jun

1997, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



> *** LANGUAGE AND THE ENGLISH TRIBE ******

>

> Now that we know what Tribe and Tribalism are and how they differ from

> Ethnic and Ethnicity in terms of what they refer to,we will now define our

> second term,namely,LANGUAGE.It comes from the French word LANGUE which

> initially meant Tongue, but gradually expanded to mean A System Of Words

> And Combination Of Words Used By A Particular Group Or Community To Express

> And Communicate Thoughts And Feelings.It can also be a sign of group

> solidarity esp. for a community that feels threatened or marginalised.And

> if one of several languages spoken in a given community is considered as

> Socially Prestigious ,those who do not command it have limited

> opportunities for political or economic advancement.Language is also the

> external expression of the totality of the culture of a given community:

> its geography, food, shelter,dress,transportation,customs,beliefs and its

> understanding and interpretation of physical and social enviroment.So,in

> addition to being a tool for communication and an intrument of power ,

> Language is also the vessel that contains the past,the present and the

> dreams of a given people.

>

> It will be become apparent as soon as we have started talking about our

> subject proper why we need to define these Terms above as they will be used

> here,but in the meantime we want to look very quickly at the Tribal and

> Language development of the very TRIBE that has not only given us the

> English Language, but also played,for better or for worse, a pivotal role

> in our intellectual development.

>

> Fifty-Five years before the birth of Christ,the Emperor of Rome,Julius

> Caesar, told a group of his expeditionary soldiers to cross the channel to

> the Britsh Isles.The Emperor wanted

> Corn,Cattle,Gold,Silver,Iron,Hides,Slaves and Hunting Dogs to help maintain

> the Roman standard of living.When the soldiers got there,the only tribes

> there then were the Celtic Tribes(the original inhabitants of the

> Isles).Some of the tribal chiefs and their followers who resisted were

> killed and others were caught and sent to Rome as slaves.As for the tribal

> chiefs who either did not resist or actively cooperated with the

> Colonizers,they were rewarded lavishly by the emperror.Their

> foods,drinks,furniture and household equipments would now come from

> Rome.And Special Roman schools were set up to teach their children Latin

> and Roman history, culture and the Roman way of life.And in a space of just

> a few years,an efficient system was in place to ensure the flow of human

> and material resources from the British Isles to Rome. Thus was the

> beginning of Colonialism for this Island.

>

> In around 500AD (after the birth of Christ) three German Tribes (the

> Angels,the Jutes and the Saxons) invaded and occupied much of this same

> territory,killed lots of its Celtic inhabitants and took much of the land;

> and because of the brutality in which this invasion was conducted,the

> languages of the invaders became the means of communication on the

> Island,so that in just few generations down the line,the entire Celtic

> language(the language of the Original inhabitants) was almost dead except

> for a handful of words.And so began the long and bloody history of the

> Tribe the world now calls the AngloSaxons.

>

> In 870AD,about three hundred and seventy years later,the Danish King by the

> name CANUTE,invaded and took control of much of the Island.He also imposed

> his language as the official language and the language of the upper

> class,even though Latin continued to be taught to the children in

> school.And the Danish control also continued for about two hundred years.

>

> And in the famous year of 1066AD,the Duke of the French province of

> Normandy,Duke William,Conquered the entire island and declared himself the

> King of England and Duke of Normandy simultaneously.Duke William was a

> descendant of the Scandanavians who had conquered and taken control of this

> french province.The word NORMANS means the people from the north (north of

> Europe).So,Duke William and his followers also imposed their language,which

> was nothing but a mixture of french and Scandanavian known in France as the

> Northern dialect.So,the Norman control also continued for another four

> hundred years,during which French became the language of Government, Law ,

> the Aristocracy,the Royal Circles,Arts, Literature and Philosophy,even

> though schools still continue to teach the children in Latin.

>

> Duke William's conquest is considered as the real beginning of what we now

> call the English Language.And it works like this: the Grammar and Syntax

> followed the AngloSaxon pattern whereas the vocabulary (words) would be

> provided by French and Scandanavian and sometimes Latin.

>

> This, in short, is the Tribal and Language history of the AngloSaxons; and

> understanding it will be become very handy for us when we start to look at

> our own somewhat chaotic Tribal and Language history,which is what we will

> try to do in OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT. And until then?

>

>

> Regards Basssss!!

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 17:09:09 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Alledged Torture

Message-ID: <



Tombong!

Welcome back,Mr.resourceful! We have been enormously orphaned here in

terms of getting factual information from the ground,Gambia.While you were

silent,we were hoping the OBSERVER would be able to fill the information

gap you have left behind,but that was not to be.So,I am very happy that you

are back.And thanks for the News.



Regards Basss!!



----------

From:

Sent: 23/OYN/1418 09:48 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: Alledged Torture





Gambia-l,



As first reported by Latjor, allegations of torture were made by some

supporters of UDP who were arrested for wrongful gathering (Political

rally/congress without a permit).



These are allegations that the Government is taking very seriously and

investigations are being conducted. When the Observer Newspaper first

published the allegations, President Jammeh was on a state visit to Turkey.

Reacting to the allegations, the State Department of Justice and Attorney

General's Chambers released this press release: -





PRESS RELEASE

For immediate release





The Government of the Republic of The Gambia has noted with concern the

allegations of alleged torture of some supporters of the United Democratic

Party. The Government wishes to assure the General public that the matter

will be fully investigated by the police whose findings and recommendations

will be submitted to the ATTORNEY General's Chambers for appropriate

action.



The general public is being further assured that the Government is here to

protect them and will not condone torture of any form whatsoever. This

matter

is being taken seriously and the public is urged to be co-operative during

the investigations.



The Gambia is a country of law and order, peace and harmony. All persons

living in this country shall be treated equally before the law be they

members of the opposition or not. The Government is here for the people and

it is thus natural that it is here to protect the interest of the people,

to

this end the Government pledges to work assiduously towards full enjoyment

of

the fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution.





26th June, 1997



State Department of Justice

Marina Parade

Banjul, The Gambia.





The APRC Government does not encourage torture, would do all within its

power

eradicate it if it is really being practised by some members of the

disciplined forces.



BUDGET SPEECH DAY, JUNE 27, 1997



Friday was the Budget Day in The Gambia, similar to the State of the Union

address given by the President of the US. In The Gambia, instead of the

President, the Secretary of State for Finance and Economic Affairs delivers

the speech at the National Assembly.



This year's budget is unique in the sense that it is a transitional budget

or

a mini budget to cover the next six months. The Gambia is changing from a

fiscal year (July-June) to a calendar year (January- December). There is

nothing new or surprising in the mini budget. There are no new taxes, no

increase in fees, or reduction in taxes. It is the same as last years

provisions, extended to cover the next six months.



It has been a while, Peace!!!



Tombong Saidy













------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 17:53:46 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <



Mr.Njie!

Thanks for your response.Yes,I just meant to say that English was

influenced by other Languages.No,I am not denying the Latin influence,but

we are here talking about the years immediately after 1066, the OLD ENGLISH

era, more than hundred years before the first university was built,or

Aristotle (his Logic and Philosophy)translated,or the Latin Classics

(including its grammar and syntax) was understood and used by the ruling

class.



Regards Basss!



----------

From: M. Njie[SMTP:

Sent: 23/OYN/1418 04:20 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA



I must first of all commend Bass for the way he is

dealing with such a complicated and sensitive issue. Everything -

well, almost- he has said so far is clear and to the point.



It is not my desire to distract him from the main issue

under discussion, but I do not really understand what he is

trying to say in the paragraph beginning, 'Duke William's

conquest...', especially the part which says, 'the Grammar and

syntax followed the Anglo-Saxon pattern whereas the

vocabulary(words) would be provided by French and Scandanavian

and sometimes Latin.' Does this mean that there were no more

Anglo-Saxon words? Or does it simply mean that English came

under the influence of other languages? Let me just add that

Latin, in fact, influenced both English grammar and syntax, as

any traditional grammar book will show. We were told not to

end a sentence with a preposition, not to begin one with a

conjunction and so on. These were all Latin influences. In

fact, Latin so dominated literary life that virtually all

writers wrote in it. Until people like Chaucer came and

started writing in the VERNACULAR( in this case referring to

English). These are only my thoughts and may be quite

different to ( I normally use different 'from' but some English

intellectuals have argued that it is a Latin expression, and

that the Anglo Saxons said different 'to') what Bass had in

mind. I am sorry if I have gone off the rails.



Thanks for reading.

MOMODOU





On Fri, 27 Jun

1997, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



> *** LANGUAGE AND THE ENGLISH TRIBE ******

>

> Now that we know what Tribe and Tribalism are and how they differ from

> Ethnic and Ethnicity in terms of what they refer to,we will now define

our

> second term,namely,LANGUAGE.It comes from the French word LANGUE which

> initially meant Tongue, but gradually expanded to mean A System Of Words

> And Combination Of Words Used By A Particular Group Or Community To

Express

> And Communicate Thoughts And Feelings.It can also be a sign of group

> solidarity esp. for a community that feels threatened or marginalised.And

> if one of several languages spoken in a given community is considered as

> Socially Prestigious ,those who do not command it have limited

> opportunities for political or economic advancement.Language is also the

> external expression of the totality of the culture of a given community:

> its geography, food, shelter,dress,transportation,customs,beliefs and its

> understanding and interpretation of physical and social enviroment.So,in

> addition to being a tool for communication and an intrument of power ,

> Language is also the vessel that contains the past,the present and the

> dreams of a given people.

>

> It will be become apparent as soon as we have started talking about our

> subject proper why we need to define these Terms above as they will be

used

> here,but in the meantime we want to look very quickly at the Tribal and

> Language development of the very TRIBE that has not only given us the

> English Language, but also played,for better or for worse, a pivotal role

> in our intellectual development.

>

> Fifty-Five years before the birth of Christ,the Emperor of Rome,Julius

> Caesar, told a group of his expeditionary soldiers to cross the channel

to

> the Britsh Isles.The Emperor wanted

> Corn,Cattle,Gold,Silver,Iron,Hides,Slaves and Hunting Dogs to help

maintain

> the Roman standard of living.When the soldiers got there,the only tribes

> there then were the Celtic Tribes(the original inhabitants of the

> Isles).Some of the tribal chiefs and their followers who resisted were

> killed and others were caught and sent to Rome as slaves.As for the

tribal

> chiefs who either did not resist or actively cooperated with the



> Colonizers,they were rewarded lavishly by the emperror.Their

> foods,drinks,furniture and household equipments would now come from

> Rome.And Special Roman schools were set up to teach their children Latin

> and Roman history, culture and the Roman way of life.And in a space of

just

> a few years,an efficient system was in place to ensure the flow of human

> and material resources from the British Isles to Rome. Thus was the

> beginning of Colonialism for this Island.

>

> In around 500AD (after the birth of Christ) three German Tribes (the

> Angels,the Jutes and the Saxons) invaded and occupied much of this same

> territory,killed lots of its Celtic inhabitants and took much of the

land;

> and because of the brutality in which this invasion was conducted,the

> languages of the invaders became the means of communication on the

> Island,so that in just few generations down the line,the entire Celtic

> language(the language of the Original inhabitants) was almost dead except

> for a handful of words.And so began the long and bloody history of the

> Tribe the world now calls the AngloSaxons.

>

> In 870AD,about three hundred and seventy years later,the Danish King by

the

> name CANUTE,invaded and took control of much of the Island.He also

imposed

> his language as the official language and the language of the upper

> class,even though Latin continued to be taught to the children in

> school.And the Danish control also continued for about two hundred years.

>

> And in the famous year of 1066AD,the Duke of the French province of

> Normandy,Duke William,Conquered the entire island and declared himself

the

> King of England and Duke of Normandy simultaneously.Duke William was a

> descendant of the Scandanavians who had conquered and taken control of

this

> french province.The word NORMANS means the people from the north (north

of

> Europe).So,Duke William and his followers also imposed their

language,which

> was nothing but a mixture of french and Scandanavian known in France as

the

> Northern dialect.So,the Norman control also continued for another four

> hundred years,during which French became the language of Government, Law

,

> the Aristocracy,the Royal Circles,Arts, Literature and Philosophy,even

> though schools still continue to teach the children in Latin.

>

> Duke William's conquest is considered as the real beginning of what we

now

> call the English Language.And it works like this: the Grammar and Syntax

> followed the AngloSaxon pattern whereas the vocabulary (words) would be

> provided by French and Scandanavian and sometimes Latin.

>

> This, in short, is the Tribal and Language history of the AngloSaxons;

and

> understanding it will be become very handy for us when we start to look

at

> our own somewhat chaotic Tribal and Language history,which is what we

will

> try to do in OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT. And until then?

>

>

> Regards Basssss!!

>

>

>

>

>

>

>









egards Basssss!!

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 20:33:40 -0400 (AST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: culture2 (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT





Nice piece Latjorr ...



I was wondering though if you could comment on

how the lack of an alphabet/character set for

most African languages could affect any attempt

to raise their profile.



Cherno,

Atlanta.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:55:53 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: re:culture (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970630015526.8634A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:27:02 -0700

From: latjor Ndow <

To:

Subject: re:culture



Greetings Momodou:



Your comments are appreciated. You touched on several important issues

which need to be addressed individually. I shall only address one issue

here and touch on the others later. But before I do let me quickly say

that you are quite right that our schools are full of 'foreign' (mostly

Ghanian and Sierra Leonean - I think) teachers. More Gambians do need to

enter the teaching field. However, having other African teachers is not

the major problem as far as the inclusion of African Culture into the

curriculum. It is not teachers in the classroom who design the

curriculum, it is government!



Your comment:



> The first is that Gambian / African culture is indeed

> included in the curriculum, in Social and Environmental

> Studies and in the socalled 'silent' curriculum.



Interesting. What does this imply? Does it mean that African culture

only has relevance in these two 'safe' subjects? What about subjects

such as mathematics, physics, languages, religious studies, government,

music, philosophy ...?



Lest one does not see how culture plays a role in subjects such as

mathematics (physcis,chemistry etc..), let me remind you that

trigonometry, arithmetic, geometry, algebra, quadratic equations, and

theorems such as the so called 'pythagorean theorem' were all developed

in Africa! Yet all textbooks being used in Gambia (and elsewhere)

portray these disciplines as having been developed by mostly Greeks! Can

you imagine a young gambian (African) reading in her standard

mathematics textbook that 5000 years ago African students like herself

where being given problems such as finding the volume of a cylinder

(problem 41 -43 of the Rhind Mathematical Papyrus) and problems of

geometric progression (problem 79 of the Kahun Papyrus) then furnishing

answers following strict rules of mathematics.



'So what?', one may ask. That is just historical information and has

nothing to do with what we are discussing. I would respond to such a

query as such; 'for the same reason our textbook authors find it

necessary (science books included) to remind us (or more appropriately

their people) about historical personalities such as Pythagoras and

Strabo, it is for the same reason we must include our ancestors who

contributed greatly to the disciplines we study in our schools. It

reinforces the cultural identity of a people. Take any standard Physics

textbook for example, you will find upwards of 700 insertions of a

historical nature regarding who did what, when and where. I do not have

to tell you that Africa does not feature prominently in these

insertions. History happens to be one of the factors (linguistic and

psychological being the others) that contribute to the collective

personality of a people, the latter giving rise to the cultural identity

of a people.



In peace,

LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 02:22:23 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: re:culture (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970630022201.8634C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:55:53 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

Reply-To:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: re:culture (fwd)







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:27:02 -0700

From: latjor Ndow <

To:

Subject: re:culture



Greetings Momodou:



Your comments are appreciated. You touched on several important issues

which need to be addressed individually. I shall only address one issue

here and touch on the others later. But before I do let me quickly say

that you are quite right that our schools are full of 'foreign' (mostly

Ghanian and Sierra Leonean - I think) teachers. More Gambians do need to

enter the teaching field. However, having other African teachers is not

the major problem as far as the inclusion of African Culture into the

curriculum. It is not teachers in the classroom who design the

curriculum, it is government!



Your comment:



> The first is that Gambian / African culture is indeed

> included in the curriculum, in Social and Environmental

> Studies and in the socalled 'silent' curriculum.



Interesting. What does this imply? Does it mean that African culture

only has relevance in these two 'safe' subjects? What about subjects

such as mathematics, physics, languages, religious studies, government,

music, philosophy ...?



Lest one does not see how culture plays a role in subjects such as

mathematics (physcis,chemistry etc..), let me remind you that

trigonometry, arithmetic, geometry, algebra, quadratic equations, and

theorems such as the so called 'pythagorean theorem' were all developed

in Africa! Yet all textbooks being used in Gambia (and elsewhere)

portray these disciplines as having been developed by mostly Greeks! Can

you imagine a young gambian (African) reading in her standard

mathematics textbook that 5000 years ago African students like herself

where being given problems such as finding the volume of a cylinder

(problem 41 -43 of the Rhind Mathematical Papyrus) and problems of

geometric progression (problem 79 of the Kahun Papyrus) then furnishing

answers following strict rules of mathematics.



'So what?', one may ask. That is just historical information and has

nothing to do with what we are discussing. I would respond to such a

query as such; 'for the same reason our textbook authors find it

necessary (science books included) to remind us (or more appropriately

their people) about historical personalities such as Pythagoras and

Strabo, it is for the same reason we must include our ancestors who

contributed greatly to the disciplines we study in our schools. It

reinforces the cultural identity of a people. Take any standard Physics

textbook for example, you will find upwards of 700 insertions of a

historical nature regarding who did what, when and where. I do not have

to tell you that Africa does not feature prominently in these

insertions. History happens to be one of the factors (linguistic and

psychological being the others) that contribute to the collective

personality of a people, the latter giving rise to the cultural identity

of a people.



In peace,

LatJor







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 09:11:17 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: E-mail to gambia college

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, back after a nice week-end I=B4m so glad to see the comments on

e-mail, computers, and university of the Gambia.

I think it was me, who maybe made some confusions on the matter of the

company involved. Now Mr. Grotnes has ensured everyone - I hope, that

there is no conflict if we from outside try to help the gambian

institutions with hardware and software-supplies. The more the better.

Hes company can give service, courses, advises etc. inside the country.

He has also ensured me, that the telephone costs will be a minimum. So

to me this is the first step to get the institutions on the net, so we

can communicate directly every day about what they need, what we can do

to help, information of scholarships, etc. And the students and the

teachers can contact you and institutions inside and outside The Gambia.

And having The Gambia College on our Gambia-L should be fatastic, I

think.=20

I=B4ve asked Mr. Grotnes to contact The GTTI. If we could also link the

Agriculture and fisheries institutions etc. What a break through !!



Friday I posted an e- mail to Mr. Manneh at the Gambia College, to

introduce myself and my offer. Now I=B4ll will wait for the answer to

come, and then inform you on the net.



If you in US can communicate, and maybe find some mashines and a

foundation which will pay the mashines, the sending-costs, and maybe

some money to maintain it in the gambia (service, set up and so) I think

that you should do so. Then keep contact to the Director of Gambia

College, and ask them to make a requestion to the authorities to get it

all in free of charge, tax etc. Who will be responsible in US ?

And when it comes to all of you other there, how was your get-together

some weeks ago ?



Sorry my job is calling. I`ll come back later.



Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 9:56:03 +0000

From: S Njie <

To:

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"

Content-disposition: inline

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi Tombong,



Glad to know that you have settle down back home and that

you are now DPS at MTIE.I hope yourself and Fams will do a

good job encouraging bonafide investors to invest in

longterm projects that will be mutually beneficial to the

Country as well as the Investor.



London's still wet and miserable despite it being June /

July.



Penda is back at work at the High Commission and sends

her regards.



Do drop me a line sometime,if there are any newsworthy

initiatives goig on.Out here we are preparing for the

Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in October in

Edinburgh and I am sure Gambia will be represented at the

highest level.



Kind Regards.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 14:49:33 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970630135053.AAA12200@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Sahir Drammeh and Ebrima Mboob , have been added to the list.

Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a your introductions to:





Regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 14:31:03 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Thanks very much for your prompt response. I appreciate it

very much and look forward with relish to Part 3.



Regards,

MOMODOUOn Sun, 29 Jun

1997, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:



> Mr.Njie!

> Thanks for your response.Yes,I just meant to say that English was

> influenced by other Languages.No,I am not denying the Latin influence,but

> we are here talking about the years immediately after 1066, the OLD ENGLISH

> era, more than hundred years before the first university was built,or

> Aristotle (his Logic and Philosophy)translated,or the Latin Classics

> (including its grammar and syntax) was understood and used by the ruling

> class.

>

> Regards Basss!

>

> ----------

> From: M. Njie[SMTP:

> Sent: 23/OYN/1418 04:20 a

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

>

> I must first of all commend Bass for the way he is

> dealing with such a complicated and sensitive issue. Everything -

> well, almost- he has said so far is clear and to the point.

>

> It is not my desire to distract him from the main issue

> under discussion, but I do not really understand what he is

> trying to say in the paragraph beginning, 'Duke William's

> conquest...', especially the part which says, 'the Grammar and

> syntax followed the Anglo-Saxon pattern whereas the

> vocabulary(words) would be provided by French and Scandanavian

> and sometimes Latin.' Does this mean that there were no more

> Anglo-Saxon words? Or does it simply mean that English came

> under the influence of other languages? Let me just add that

> Latin, in fact, influenced both English grammar and syntax, as

> any traditional grammar book will show. We were told not to

> end a sentence with a preposition, not to begin one with a

> conjunction and so on. These were all Latin influences. In

> fact, Latin so dominated literary life that virtually all

> writers wrote in it. Until people like Chaucer came and

> started writing in the VERNACULAR( in this case referring to

> English). These are only my thoughts and may be quite

> different to ( I normally use different 'from' but some English

> intellectuals have argued that it is a Latin expression, and

> that the Anglo Saxons said different 'to') what Bass had in

> mind. I am sorry if I have gone off the rails.

>

> Thanks for reading.

> MOMODOU

>

>

> On Fri, 27 Jun

> 1997, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:

>

> > *** LANGUAGE AND THE ENGLISH TRIBE ******

> >

> > Now that we know what Tribe and Tribalism are and how they differ from

> > Ethnic and Ethnicity in terms of what they refer to,we will now define

> our

> > second term,namely,LANGUAGE.It comes from the French word LANGUE which

> > initially meant Tongue, but gradually expanded to mean A System Of Words

> > And Combination Of Words Used By A Particular Group Or Community To

> Express

> > And Communicate Thoughts And Feelings.It can also be a sign of group

> > solidarity esp. for a community that feels threatened or marginalised.And

> > if one of several languages spoken in a given community is considered as

> > Socially Prestigious ,those who do not command it have limited

> > opportunities for political or economic advancement.Language is also the

> > external expression of the totality of the culture of a given community:

> > its geography, food, shelter,dress,transportation,customs,beliefs and its

> > understanding and interpretation of physical and social enviroment.So,in

> > addition to being a tool for communication and an intrument of power ,

> > Language is also the vessel that contains the past,the present and the

> > dreams of a given people.

> >

> > It will be become apparent as soon as we have started talking about our

> > subject proper why we need to define these Terms above as they will be

> used

> > here,but in the meantime we want to look very quickly at the Tribal and

> > Language development of the very TRIBE that has not only given us the

> > English Language, but also played,for better or for worse, a pivotal role

> > in our intellectual development.

> >

> > Fifty-Five years before the birth of Christ,the Emperor of Rome,Julius

> > Caesar, told a group of his expeditionary soldiers to cross the channel

> to

> > the Britsh Isles.The Emperor wanted

> > Corn,Cattle,Gold,Silver,Iron,Hides,Slaves and Hunting Dogs to help

> maintain

> > the Roman standard of living.When the soldiers got there,the only tribes

> > there then were the Celtic Tribes(the original inhabitants of the

> > Isles).Some of the tribal chiefs and their followers who resisted were

> > killed and others were caught and sent to Rome as slaves.As for the

> tribal

> > chiefs who either did not resist or actively cooperated with the

>

> > Colonizers,they were rewarded lavishly by the emperror.Their

> > foods,drinks,furniture and household equipments would now come from

> > Rome.And Special Roman schools were set up to teach their children Latin

> > and Roman history, culture and the Roman way of life.And in a space of

> just

> > a few years,an efficient system was in place to ensure the flow of human

> > and material resources from the British Isles to Rome. Thus was the

> > beginning of Colonialism for this Island.

> >

> > In around 500AD (after the birth of Christ) three German Tribes (the

> > Angels,the Jutes and the Saxons) invaded and occupied much of this same

> > territory,killed lots of its Celtic inhabitants and took much of the

> land;

> > and because of the brutality in which this invasion was conducted,the

> > languages of the invaders became the means of communication on the

> > Island,so that in just few generations down the line,the entire Celtic

> > language(the language of the Original inhabitants) was almost dead except

> > for a handful of words.And so began the long and bloody history of the

> > Tribe the world now calls the AngloSaxons.

> >

> > In 870AD,about three hundred and seventy years later,the Danish King by

> the

> > name CANUTE,invaded and took control of much of the Island.He also

> imposed

> > his language as the official language and the language of the upper

> > class,even though Latin continued to be taught to the children in

> > school.And the Danish control also continued for about two hundred years.

> >

> > And in the famous year of 1066AD,the Duke of the French province of

> > Normandy,Duke William,Conquered the entire island and declared himself

> the

> > King of England and Duke of Normandy simultaneously.Duke William was a

> > descendant of the Scandanavians who had conquered and taken control of

> this

> > french province.The word NORMANS means the people from the north (north

> of

> > Europe).So,Duke William and his followers also imposed their

> language,which

> > was nothing but a mixture of french and Scandanavian known in France as

> the

> > Northern dialect.So,the Norman control also continued for another four

> > hundred years,during which French became the language of Government, Law

> ,

> > the Aristocracy,the Royal Circles,Arts, Literature and Philosophy,even

> > though schools still continue to teach the children in Latin.

> >

> > Duke William's conquest is considered as the real beginning of what we

> now

> > call the English Language.And it works like this: the Grammar and Syntax

> > followed the AngloSaxon pattern whereas the vocabulary (words) would be

> > provided by French and Scandanavian and sometimes Latin.

> >

> > This, in short, is the Tribal and Language history of the AngloSaxons;

> and

> > understanding it will be become very handy for us when we start to look

> at

> > our own somewhat chaotic Tribal and Language history,which is what we

> will

> > try to do in OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT. And until then?

> >

> >

> > Regards Basssss!!

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

>

>

>

>

> egards Basssss!!

> >

> >

> >

> >

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 15:50:54 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: re:culture (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



iF 'African Culture' is to be included in the curriculum as

a subject, it is very important for those who are to

implement it - mainly teachers- to be aware of the content and

teaching strategies, if the desired educational outcomes are to

be achieved. Surely, there has to be a selection of what is

to be taught ('African Culture' being so wide a subject), and

parents, teachers, students and the community at large should

appreciate its importance. If someone without any previous

knowledge or training as regards curriculum content and teaching

strategies is asked to implement it, what will be the result?



I agree in principle with the idea of 'African Culture' to

be taught in schools, but it has to be done at a regional

or sub-regional level for it to be successful. So that

teachers from other African countries would be in a better

position to implement it wherever they find themselves. Let us

not forget that curricula are based on certain assumptions,

philosophies, or beliefs about education. If we do not share

similar beliefs with our African brothers and sisters, the

implementation process is likely to suffer.



Latjor is right that curriculum planning and development is

mainly left in the hands of government officials, and this is

a pity. An attempt was made in 1987 to include parents but

despite their opposition to the then 'New Education Policy', it

went ahead anyway. Most teachers, including Heads, were opposed

to it, and this was obviously a recipe for disaster. Teachers

were not properly trained to implement the new curriculum, and

it was business as usual for them. I do not want to

elaborate on the failures of the Policy. The point I want to

make is that in this case even Gambians found it difficult to

cope with change in their education system. I am not sure

whether people from other countries would fare any better.

Thanks for reading.

MOMODOU



On Mon, 30

Jun 1997, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



>

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:55:53 -0400 (EDT)

> From: Gabriel Ndow <

> Reply-To:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> Subject: re:culture (fwd)

>

>

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:27:02 -0700

> From: latjor Ndow <

> To:

> Subject: re:culture

>

> Greetings Momodou:

>

> Your comments are appreciated. You touched on several important issues

> which need to be addressed individually. I shall only address one issue

> here and touch on the others later. But before I do let me quickly say

> that you are quite right that our schools are full of 'foreign' (mostly

> Ghanian and Sierra Leonean - I think) teachers. More Gambians do need to

> enter the teaching field. However, having other African teachers is not

> the major problem as far as the inclusion of African Culture into the

> curriculum. It is not teachers in the classroom who design the

> curriculum, it is government!

>

> Your comment:

>

> > The first is that Gambian / African culture is indeed

> > included in the curriculum, in Social and Environmental

> > Studies and in the socalled 'silent' curriculum.

>

> Interesting. What does this imply? Does it mean that African culture

> only has relevance in these two 'safe' subjects? What about subjects

> such as mathematics, physics, languages, religious studies, government,

> music, philosophy ...?

>

> Lest one does not see how culture plays a role in subjects such as

> mathematics (physcis,chemistry etc..), let me remind you that

> trigonometry, arithmetic, geometry, algebra, quadratic equations, and

> theorems such as the so called 'pythagorean theorem' were all developed

> in Africa! Yet all textbooks being used in Gambia (and elsewhere)

> portray these disciplines as having been developed by mostly Greeks! Can

> you imagine a young gambian (African) reading in her standard

> mathematics textbook that 5000 years ago African students like herself

> where being given problems such as finding the volume of a cylinder

> (problem 41 -43 of the Rhind Mathematical Papyrus) and problems of

> geometric progression (problem 79 of the Kahun Papyrus) then furnishing

> answers following strict rules of mathematics.

>

> 'So what?', one may ask. That is just historical information and has

> nothing to do with what we are discussing. I would respond to such a

> query as such; 'for the same reason our textbook authors find it

> necessary (science books included) to remind us (or more appropriately

> their people) about historical personalities such as Pythagoras and

> Strabo, it is for the same reason we must include our ancestors who

> contributed greatly to the disciplines we study in our schools. It

> reinforces the cultural identity of a people. Take any standard Physics

> textbook for example, you will find upwards of 700 insertions of a

> historical nature regarding who did what, when and where. I do not have

> to tell you that Africa does not feature prominently in these

> insertions. History happens to be one of the factors (linguistic and

> psychological being the others) that contribute to the collective

> personality of a people, the latter giving rise to the cultural identity

> of a people.

>

> In peace,

> LatJor

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 13:31:16 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Progress on Internet connectivity.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

I think I speak for a lot of Gambians when I reassure the Grotnes

brothers and all the non-Gambians helping to bring the Internet to The

Gambia that their work is highly appreciated and that nothing is suspect

about running a legitimate enterprise in The Gambia or volunteering to

help (as alas too few Gambians do).

On another matter, I think the Education committee has been, quite

frankly, ineffectual. Perhaps the members can regroup and revamp the

committee by for example asking for more volunteers on Gambia-l. If they

on the other hand feel that they cannot carry out their duties, they

should let us know so that we can look at forming another committee or

have the GambiaNet committee take on that responsibility. We now have a

lot of momentum on the Internet connectivity issue with people offering

help and hardware. If we do not seize this opportunity now, the second

opportunity could be a long time in coming.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.





*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 11:18:52 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: lost factoids

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



sorry to bother everyone again, but during a particularly fierce

cyber-spring cleaning I deleted some stuff I now wish I had: 1) does

anyone have the messages about the insecticide that was suppposed to work

really well with mosquito-nets?

2) who was it who sells the calendars with Wolof proverbs?



Thanks so much, Ylva





------------------------------



Date: 30 Jun 1997 18:14:42 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT-FINANCE: World Bank Promotes 'Effective' State

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 25-Jun-97 ***



Title: DEVELOPMENT-FINANCE: World Bank Promotes 'Effective' State



//ATT EDS: The following item is under embargo and may not be

printed or otherwise reproduced before 1900 GMT on Wednesday, Jun.

25//



WASHINGTON, Jun 25 (IPS) - The World Bank's latest annual report

on global development rebuffs those who favour minimal government

presence in national life.



But the Bank also criticises governments in which ''policies

devised by technocrats (are) accorded pride of place'' at the

expense of responsiveness and accountability to the public.



''Development -- economic, social, and sustainable -- without

an effective state is impossible,'' the Bank says in this year's

World Development Report.



Bank officials readily admit the agency itself has promoted

both the notion of the small state as well as big government.

Having devoted its early years to development policies and

projects that required -- and, in turn, reinforced -- large and

unresponsive state structures, the Bank more recently has promoted

a model of small, non-interventionist, and market-friendly states.



Its new report is not a departure from the latter argument, but

''an amplification of what it means to be market-friendly,'' says

Joseph Stiglitz, the Bank's chief economist.



The Bank now embraces the notion of the ''effective state'' as

''one which harnesses the energy of private business and

individuals, and acts as their partner and catalyst, instead of

restricting their partnership,'' according to a statement released

with the report.



This conclusion is based in large part on a survey of some

3,600 local businesses in 69 countries, according to Ajay

Chhibber, who led the team of Bank staffers charged with writing

the report. This was the first time in the annual report's 20-year

history that the agency used such a survey.



Additionally, the report draws on the history of Western

industrialisation and the ''important role of the state in the

'miracle' economies of East Asia.''



The report is ''not a recipe book'' of specific policies

governments should follow, says Stiglitz. Rather, it advances a

two-part strategy to guide countries in building effective states.



First, states must focus on ''five fundamental tasks (that) lie

at the core of every government's mission,'' the report argues.

These include: establishing law and order and securing private

property rights; maintaining macroeconomic stability while not

interfering with private markets; investing in basic services and

infrastructure; maintaining social safety nets; and safeguarding

the environment.



In many countries with weak states -- including the poorest

ones and those emerging from conflicts -- Stiglitz asserts,

''people aren't asking what to do, but where to begin.'' Rather

than try to do too much with too little, he adds, they should

start with these ''pure public goods'', which the private sector

cannot provide.



Thus, the report argues, states would prevent their workload

from exceeding their ''capability''. It defines this as ''the

ability to undertake and promote collective actions efficiently.''



The strategy's second element is to improve that capability by

''reinvigorating public institutions,'' chiefly by improving civil

servants' performance and reducing political interference in their

work.



The report highlights three measures: establishing effective

rules and restraints; fostering competition within the bureaucracy

and between public and private service providers; and increasing

citizens' ''voice and partnership'' with the private sector.



The report places particular emphasis on curbing governments'

''discretionary actions''. It promotes policies that reduce state

control over foreign trade, remove entry barriers for private

industry, and privatise state enterprises as ways to fight

corruption.



Acknowledging that corruption has increased under many

privatisation schemes, Chhibber argues that this ''is really a

symptom of underlying problems in the interface between the public

and private sector.''



The key to stamping out corruption, the report argues, is to

wrest regulatory power from the hands of individual officials;

reduce the number and complexity of regulations with which the

private sector must comply; and ensure that the resulting rules

are enforced.



The report also says corruption flourishes where civil service

wages have fallen too far behind private-sector pay. It argues,

however, that wages at the upper echelons of bureaucracy have been

undermined by excessive hiring at the lower end, and suggests any

raise in salaries for superiors should be tied to layoffs for

their underlings. Thus, wages might be raised without exceeding

budget limits set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Altogether, these reforms will yield ''good economic policies

and stronger institutional capacity'' and, in turn, faster

economic growth for countries implementing them successfully, the

report asserts.



It acknowledges, however, that ''reforms have little appeal if

the winners cannot compensate the losers'' and adds: ''A further

problem is that the benefits are often realised in the future,

whereas the losses are immediate.''



For these political reasons as much as anything else, the

report says, ''reforms only succeed if they are directed by

leaders with a clear vision of the way things could be, and a

contagious determination to turn that vision into reality.''



This may sound to some like an endorsement of authoritarian

governments headed by charismatic leaders, but the report makes

the point that ''no single type of regime can guarantee economic

and social progress.''



Entitled 'The State in a Changing World, the otherwise tame and

general report singles out ''the predatory state'' as

''inconsistent with economic development''. It cites the examples

of Romania under Nicolae Ceausescu and Haiti under Francois 'Papa

Doc' Duvalier and his son, Jean-Claude 'Baby Doc' Duvalier.

(END/IPS/AA/YJC/97)





Origin: Washington/DEVELOPMENT-FINANCE/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved







------------------------------



Date: 30 Jun 1997 18:16:49 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: Africa Winning the Battle on Meningitis

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 25-Jun-97 ***



Title: HEALTH: Africa Winning the Battle oc



by Gustavo Capdevila



GENEVA, Jun 25 (IPS) - The campaign launched barely five months

ago to fight meningitis epidemics in Africa has made good

progress, announced the World Health Organisation Wednesday.



The International Coordinating Group (ICG) created last January

by the World Health Organisation (WHO) considered its efforts to

help the African countries affected by the 1996 to 1997 meningitis

epidemic have been successful.



Hiroshi Nakajima, WHO director general, said ''Thanks to the

ICG, no country which urgently needed vaccine was denied it.''



The ICG, made up of agencies within the United Nations (UN)

system, non governmental organisations and other cooperating

technical institutions, closed an evaluation meeting in Geneva

Wednesday.



The WHO was joined by the UN Children's Fund, the International

Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Medecins

sans Frontieres and the Association for Aid to Preventative

Medicine.



The campaign was planned after the especially serious African

meningitis epidemics of 1995 to 1996, which affected some 150,000

people, and caused more than 16,000 deaths.



Health experts predicted a shortfall of vaccine in 1997 due to

the immense demand of 1996.



The first ICG mission dealt with the rational use of the

limited amounts of vaccine, which barely reached 14 million doses.



Technicians from ICG member organisations advised the WHO on

the best way to distribute the vaccine in order to meet the

critical needs and to avoid waste.



''We were able to meet all urgent needs,'' said Nakajima.



The group monitors menigitis and threats of outbreaks,

evaluates the need for vaccine, antibiotics and injection

equipment and supervises the acquisition, storage and distribution

of material.



Since last November, 16 African countries made the commitment

to unite their efforts to improve the battle against meningitis.

The nations affected carried out national plans which included the

training of health personnel and laboratory technicians.



These countries evaluated the needs for vaccines and other

drugs, based on criteria on the low risk populations, the

epidemiological patterns of the illness and the available stocks

of vaccine in each national territory.



The campaign had financial aid from cooperation entities in

Denmark, Britain, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States. A

total of three million dollars were raised, with a million dollar

WHO donation top up.



The Coordinating Group it managed to cover the urgent needs for

vaccine, the rational use of the available vaccines, the obtaining

of favourable prices, while avoiding serum wastage in its first

working period.



This body also helped provide safe injections and better

planning in the countries, from a preventative fund for 1998 and

improvement of suervision, and preparation for epidemics in high

risk countries.



''The existence of the ICG has meant that countries have been

encouraged to develop plans for dealing with epidemics and better

forecasting their needs,'' said WHO assistant director general,

Ralph Henderson.



In 1997 to 1998, the epidemic prevention funds allowed

countries immediate access to vaccine when they needed it

operating a refunding system to make them self-sufficient in the

supply of vaccines.



Epidemics are a periodical problem in Africa's ''meningitis

belt,'' which stretches from Senegal to Ethiopia, covering

territory in at least 15 countries, affecting a population of 300

million people.



The meningitis season lasts from November to April. In 1995 to

1996, it showed particularly serious problems. The 1996 to 1997

epidemics were also significant, with 59,461 cases reported by

June 1, of which, 6,055 proved fatal. (END/IPS/tra-so/pc/ag/sm/97)





Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 20:56:53 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: New members

Message-ID: <



Mr.Drammeh,Mr.Nboob!!



A very special WELCOME to both of you.That day is near when we will have

all the smart Gambians outside Gambia as members of this very special

BANTABAA!!



Once again,my very sincere Welcome to both of you!



Regards Bassss!!

----------

From: Camara, Momodou[SMTP:

Sent: 24/OYN/1418 03:49 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: New members



Gambia-l,

Sahir Drammeh and Ebrima Mboob , have been added to the list.

Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a your introductions to:





Regards

Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 19:40:27 EDT

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



Please suscribe Yusupha Ceesay to the lis. His email address is

yusupha@elephantwalk.com



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 10:41:09 -0400

From: Yaikah Jeng <

To:

Subject: RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

Message-ID: <



-Reply



Soffie,

I see that you are appalled by this ruling. I am too. Cases like

this make me wonder how to proceed with this issue. I understand

that in some countries, progress is being made but i can see that

it's going to be very slow. I guess we just have to keep voicing out

our opinions and feelings.



yaikah





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 23:01:02 -0400

From: "M. Darboe" <

To: "'

Subject: UDP's statement on tortures of supporters.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



STATEMENT BY THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY (UDP) ON THE ILLEGAL DETENTION =

AND TORTURE OF EIGHT PARTY OFFICIALS.



The world will be shocked once again to be confronted with yet another =

human rihgt atrocity perpetrated by the dictatorship presently ruling =

The Gambia. On June 8, 1997 the following officials of the UDP, namely, =

MR MOMODOU L. SHINGLE NYASSI, MR WASSA JANNEH, MR YUSUPHA CHAM, MR =

BOLONG SANNEH, MR DEMBO ARA SANNEH, MR DODOU SANYANG, MRS SARJO KUNJANG =

SANNEH, AND ANSUMANA BOJANG were illegally arrested while attending a =

party congress in Brikama, Kombo Central constituency and eventually =

found themselves in a notorious torture cells built by the military =

junta at the headquarters of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). =

The National Intelligence service, commonly known as NIA, is the secret =

security service of the current Gambia dictatorship which even after the =

so-called transition period from military rule still maintains the power =

of arrest and detention. These sweeping powers were promogated by =

decree entitled Decree No.45. Constitutional rule manifested by a =

flawed Presidential and National Assembly has not in any way changed the =

modus operandi of the NIA whose actions continue to directed by the same =

military dictator who masterminded and spearheaded the 22nd July coup d' =

etat against the legitimate government. In effect, therefore, the =

decree empowering the NIA to commit brutalities against the civilian =

population of this country overides and supersedes the constitution as =

far as the present dictatorship is concerned. This recent action =

against the UDP has proved to a very large extent that the so-called =

transition to democracy is a mere facade, a lip-service at adherence to =

the rule of the law intented to mislead the international community in =

order to save a desperate situation which already biting hard. In fact, =

this is a government which was also condemning donor intervention and =

was constantly accusing donors of coniving with the former regime to =

defraud The Gambia. The present trend can generate instability since =

excessive provocation and severe repression can lead to confrontation =

and internal conflict.



Our party officials were subjected to the most inhuman treatment, never =

heard in The Gambia history. Victims of the most brutal and savage =

torture, these officials were left in the cells for hours without food =

and water. One of them had his sex organs burned while our female =

militant, MRS SARJO KUNJANG SANNEH sustained injuries on parts of her =

body not supposed to exposed to people who were not her husband. The =

statements from the detainees which are equally being forwarded to you =

speak of the ordeal these innocent civilians went through while held at =

NIA headquarters. This is a regime which is insensitive to human =

rights and is persistent on banning the freedom of movement and assembly =

of any pro-democratic organisation genuily committed to good governance. =

It is a totalitarian dictatorship because the ruling party (APRC) did =

conduct their congress country wide and have been holding public =

meetings and rallies with the full collaboration of the state security =

agencies. =20



The UDP wishes to reiterate a strong condemnatio of the increasing trend =

of oppression perpetrated by the autocracy. The UDP also condemns the =

arrest of its militants, and the harrassment and brutal torture they =

underwent especially the indecent treatment of a woman already weak from =

exhaustion and lack of food. As an organisation struggling for freedom =

and justice, the UDP strongly denounces the construction of torture =

cells at NIA headquarters as well as the use of electric shock equipment =

as a torture too. The UDP once again calls on Human Rights =

Organisations including the UN Commission on Human and Peoples Rights =

to: =20



a) investigate the full extent of the torture on the eight UDP =

officials including a woman and the level of body injuries sustained by =

them;



b) investigate the full extent as well as the reasons for the illegal =

arrests and detentions of UDP militants countrywide being carried out by =

the police who have not desisted in showint total partiality for the =

regime;



c) investigate the cells at the NIA and the amount of illegal arrests =

and torture being metted out to innocent civilians. =20





UDP SECRETARIAT

JUNE 20, 1997





***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible, any =

errors are solely mine and not that of the UDP.***

Nyanga Darboe



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 23:48:54 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970630234745.10806C-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Sisters:

I am with you.



LatJor



On Fri, 27 Jun 1997, Yaikah Jeng wrote:



> -Reply

>

> Soffie,

> I see that you are appalled by this ruling. I am too. Cases like

> this make me wonder how to proceed with this issue. I understand

> that in some countries, progress is being made but i can see that

> it's going to be very slow. I guess we just have to keep voicing out

> our opinions and feelings.

>

> yaikah

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 23:54:50 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: re:culture (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970630234942.10806D-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Momodou:



I quite agree with you. The point I was hastily making was that

governmental policies dictate the educational agenda

of the nations like Gambia.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: 01 Jul 1997 11:21:17 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT-UN: Failure of Rio Foll

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 27-Jun-97 ***



Title: ENVIRONMENT-UN: Failure of Rio Follow-Up Meeting a 'Wake-Up Call'



By Farhan Haq



UNITED NATIONS, Jun 27 (IPS) - By all admissions, the special

session of the United Nations General assembly this week to follow

up on the 1992 Rio "Earth Summit" ended as a remarkable failure.



For the first time at a major U.N. conference - which attracted

more than 40 heads of states and dozens of Cabinet ministers -

there were no significant international commitments. The General

Assembly failed to broker agreement on climate control, a

convention to protect forests, a tax on aviation fuel or funding

by the industrialised world of environmentally friendly

development in the South.



In perhaps the most significant sign of the meeting's collapse,

diplomats scrapped a five-page ''political statement'' that was

supposed to display international unity to address environmental

woes. Instead, after several late-night meetings, the delegates

settled on a shorter ''framework of commitment,'' which, in the

words of one negotiator, contained ''no phrase that is

controversial or specific.''



''It's an abdication of responsibility and a tremendously

squandered opportunity,'' said Clifton Curtis, political advisor

for Greenpeace International.



Gordon Shepherd, director of international policy for the World

Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), added that the talks ''choked in even

making promises...The Rio agreements were rightly hailed as a

major success, but the promises made here have been betrayed in

New York this week.''



''This is a kind of wake-up call to the United Nations,'' said

Ambassador Razali Ismail of Malaysia, president of the General

Assembly. ''This was the sort of conference that was due to

happen...For the first time, we have recognised the limitations of

our promises.''



No new commitments were made, according to Razali, because for

once, the countries of both the North and the South honestly faced

up to the lack of real action they had made on environmental

promises made in rio de Janeiro in 1992.



''The bane of international cooperation is that governments

cannot maintain commitments -- not just on resources, but on doing

things over the long haul,'' he said. As a result, most diplomats

here - particularly those from developing nations - shared ''a

sense of being aggrieved that many of the things that were

promised at Rio didn't come.''



The conference ''really reflects the breakdown of goodwill

between the North and the South,'' agreed Martin Khor of the

Malaysia-based Third World Network. In that sense, the failure of

this week's talks at least offered the opportunity for nations to

ponder why their environmental efforts have run aground so that

they can mend their cooperation on those issues.



That may not be easy. Nations from the South remained upset

that, instead of abiding by Rio targets by which they should spend

0.7 percent of their gross national products on official

development assistance (ODA) to the developing world, the

industrialised countries have actually decreased ODA spending to a

paltry 0.27 percent.



''What we have witnessed in the five years after Rio has been a

nearly complete halt to international dialogue on environment and

sustainable development,'' President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe

said this week.



By the same token, European leaders especially were frustrated

that the two main achievements they sought at the conference - a

timetable to negotiate a forestry convention and a concrete goal

to cut carbon emissions in the North by 15 percent from 1990

levels by 2010 - ran aground.



U.S. President Bill Clinton refused to bind Washington to the

15-percent target despite massive pressure this week to sign on to

the European Union (EU) plan and negotiators decided to leave the

matter of specific reductions open until a climate control

conference sheduled in Kyoto in December.



The forestry convention, meanwhile, was scuppered by an

alliance between the United States - where timber and paper

interests feared any new regulations - southern nations like

Brazil and India, and environmentalists fearful that European and

Canadian businesses would help forge any accord. Instead, nations

here opted to follow up on more than 130 measures already

suggested by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel and Forests and to

consider further ways to enforce deforestation regulations.



Blame for the lack of results fell on all sides: the United

States, for opposing everything from climate control targets to an

aviation fuel tax proposed to garner funds for environmental

programmes in the South; the EU, for pushing a forestry convention

before other sides understood what it would achieve; developing

nations, for refusing to consider most concrete steps until more

ODA materialised.



But for many environmentalists, the outcome could be simply

explained:

the South had no incentive to agree with the North after five

years of broken promises about cutting their own consumption

levels and funding environmental activities in the developing

world.



''It's the classic case of a failure to do what you promised to

do rebounding back on you,'' Shepherd said.



U.N. officials, anxious to prove that the meeting wasn't a

total loss, noted that world leaders agreed to phase out the use

of lead in gasoline, and made some headway in recognising problems

in maintaining freshwater sources in advance of talks on that

topic next year.



More importantly, whether issues were resolved or not, many

nations - including the Group of Seven - and most other European

heads of government - put progress on the environment, or lack of

it, into the spotlight. ''What this meeting does is that it

creates a sense of expectation in the negotiating process,'' said

U.N. Under-Secretary-General Nitin Desai.



In this case, Razali concluded, the desire for further progress

could be sharpened by the sense of disappointment generated at

this meeting. To that extent, he argues, ''I'm happy that we

didn't go for the gloss -- we went for the real thing.''

(END/IPS/fah/mk/97)



Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT-UN/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction pl.org>

Date: 30 Jun 1997 15:45:17 -0800 (PST)

X-Gateway:

Lines: 149





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 17:34:00 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970701163532.AAC57366@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Marie Gillen, Yusupha Ceesay and Pa Musa Jallow,

have been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look

forward to your contributions.



Please send a your introductions to:





Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 11:44:07 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: lost factoids

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> sorry to bother everyone again, but during a particularly fierce

> cyber-spring cleaning I deleted some stuff I now wish I had: 1) does

> anyone have the messages about the insecticide that was suppposed to work

> really well with mosquito-nets?

> 2) who was it who sells the calendars with Wolof proverbs?

>

> Thanks so much, Ylva

>



Ylva, think it was I who asked about the Mosquito net insecticide

.. I too lost info sent to me. I believe it was Per Grotnes who responded

to the request. Since then a Gambian medical worker also promised

more infomation on the matter. The list will be sent a copy as soon as I get that.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 18:01:55 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Unending Woes For Kabila`s Harare Embassy

Message-ID: <199707011600.SAA30765@

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable





Unending Woes For Kabila's Harare Embassy







June 30, 1997



HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The embassy of the former Zaire in Harare is

still without electricity and staff have yet to be paid their

salaries, a month after dictator Mobutu Sese Seko was overthrown by

the forces of Laurent Kabila, now president of the country he renamed

Democratic Republic of Congo.



The sprawling bungalow used as the diplomatic mission is in the

up-market suburb of Highlands but has been without electricity for the

past year after supplies were cut by the power authority when it

failed to pay huge outstanding bills.



Staff living in the adjoining cottage with their families use

fire-wood for cooking and candles or paraffin lamps for lighting the

mansion turned into offices.



They told the Zimbabwe Inter-African News Agency (Ziana) on Monday

that their plight had not yet changed since the coming of the new

government in Kinshasa.



They claimed that they had not been paid their salaries for the past

five years and had to use their wits to survive.



Mpoke Elonda, financial attache at the embassy, who accused Mobutu of

having treated them no worse than slaves, said they literally had to

scratch the ground like ants to scrounge for a living.



It is not only the electricity that has been cut, the telephone too is

dead, disconnected 12 months ago by the phone company for failure to

settle bills.



The telephone is also not working at Ambassador Bemboy Baba's

residence in the exclusive suburb of Borrowdale. It was cut in January

this year.





Baba, who could not be readily located at the embassy or his

residence, has been ambassador since 1990 after serving as Charge

d'Affaires for two years from 1988.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.





Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



































.









































------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 21:42:05 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <



**** THE GREAT MIGRATIONS**



For each of the nine main racial categories identified by science on our

this planet is a given Land mass which is considered as its original home

land ,and few people would dispute that the African Continent is the

original habitat of the black people.And since every downpour begins with a

trickle,there was once upon a time when the total number of black people on

the continent was not more than just TENS of thousands, and most of them

were concentrated in the area around the Nile Basin( the area now covererd

by modern Egypt,Sudan and Ethiopia),so that most of our this huge continent

was totally uninhabited;by humans, that is.



This part of the world is one of a number of spots around the world cited

by scientists to have discovered agriculture about twelve thousand years

before the birth of Christ.And Agriculture basically means the cultivation

of the soil,growing and harvesting of crops,breeding and raising of of

livestock and dairying and forestry.In short,a settled life that gave

people the ability to control their food supply and freed them from the

dangers and unpredictability of nomadic life,that stage of human

development that precedes Sedentary Life.And with agriculture comes the

building of towns and cities and complex social organisations;in other

words, Civilisation itself.And with civilisation comes prosperity and

multiplication of black humanity.And, as Freud has taught us, Civilisation

is not for free: it always exacts a price on its beneficiaries.So,the more

black humanity prospered and multiplied, the bigger the pressure was not

only for the Social Systems and Relationships but also for the available

resources, especially, Land and Water.And the situation started to get out

of control when the former Green and Lush lands that had existed between

Northern and Southern part of the Continent began to dry up and become what

we now know as the Sahara Desert.So,it became a matter of survival for

groups of people and sometimes entire communities to just pack their bags

and start a search for a new abode (place) where Land and Water could

support life.Thus the first wave of what is now known as the Great

Migrations towards the south and Southwest of the Continent

began,precipitated among other things by the advent of the desertification

process.The second major migration took place thousands of years later,

during the Egyptian Middle Kingdom, about 1800 years before the birth of

Christ,to be exact.That was caused by the invasion and defeat of Egypt for

the first time in thousands of years of its entire history by a non-black

barbarian tribes from the north (the mediterranean area).And by the time

the Pharoah and his military elite could study the secrets of the

conquering tribe(the Hyksos) inorder to be able to drive them out of

Egypt,which he successfully did eventually, many people and communities had

already migrated Southward.



Migration is of course a common phenomenon in the animal kingdom, very

closely linked to their survival instinct.Sometimes its temporary until in

such a time that the perceived threat is believed to be over,and at others

its permanent,especially if the migrants have lost all hope of a respite

with regards to the problem plaguing their homeland.And as all of us,West

Africans, now know, when our Ancestors left then,they never looked

back,except when they wanted inspiration from the spirits of their buried

ancestors left behind.The Anthropologist,Theodore Monod, captures the

situation eloquently when he,in a dramatic manner,described the general

reaction to the drying of the Desert : "And what about the people? Hard

times for them and serious debate in parliament: Should they remain there

and let themselves die, or migrate, or adapt? No one opted for

suicide,adaptation did not get a single vote; the unanimous choice was

exodus" And exodus they did.



In our NEXT INSTALLMENT we will explore some of the problems posed by these

Great Migrations of our Ancestors,especially Language and Tribalisation.

And until then ??..



Regards Basssss!!



































------------------------------



Date: 01 Jul 1997 21:04:10 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: New Scientific Research Body, a Bridge to the Poor

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 27-Jun-97 ***



Title: HEALTH: New Scientific Research Body, a Bridge to the Poor



by Gustavo Capdevila



GENEVA, Jun 27 (IPS) - The world pharmaceutical industry and

governments invest around 56 billion dollars per year in health

research, although only 10 percent of this goes toward the

problems of the poor.



The vast majority of investments in public health research are

aimed at the illnesses of the rich, said Richard Feachem, director

of the World Bank Health, Nutrition and Population department.



But this week, a group of public and private organisations

decided to create the International Forum for Public Health

Research to bridge the abyss to the poorer 90 percent of the world

population.



The initiative, announced Friday in Geneva, was backed by 150

representatives of governments and international agencies, like

the World Health Organisation, the World Bank and the Swiss Agency

for Development and Cooperation.



Chair of the Forum, Nigerian academic Adetokunbo O. Lucas,

former professor at Harvard Public Health School, said the

institution would promote and co-ordinate research specifically

aimed at the developing countries.



''The health needs of the poor, especially the research, are

not dealt with to the required degree,'' explained Lucas.



The main objectives of the Forum will be to analyse the

existing imbalance and produce recommendations to strengthen

research into the illnesses of the poor.



The Forum will deal with the poor of the impoverished

countries, but also the poor of middle and high income countries,

said Feachem, ''because every country has its residual poverty

population.''



The distribution of the research is another flagrant inequality

in the health field. For 80 percent of the research in the world

is carried out by 20 percent of the countries.



This means it is not distributed equitably and there is also a

large volume of intellectual resources going to waste in many

nations, said Theodor Fliedner, Chair of the Advisory Committee

for Health Research, Ulm, Germany.



The Forum will operate independently as a non government

organisation, which will provide a broad and stimulating setting

for dialogue including new representatives from public and private

sector researchers.



The body will work with a small staff and a maximum of five

permanent collaborators, said Louis Currat, Director of the

Technical Department in the Swiss Foreign Ministry.



The Forum members will look into the gaping loopholes in

current health research and will evaluate their cost to society.

At the same time, they will concentrate thier efforts on attending

to the needs of the less protected societies.



In its first public statement the Forum reminded the public

that State and private funds invested each year in public health

research were worth around 56 billion dollars, of which less than

a tenth is spent on the problems of the poorer 90 percent.



The World Bank representative said he was sure the Forum would

carry out the appropriate analysis and consultation concentrating

on the research required to offer new products and solutions for

the health problems of the poor and especially disadvantaged

groups, like women and children in many countries.



The Forum conclusions will allow the ''redirection of our

investments into the right kinds of research,'' said Feacham,

''thus allowing us to put our money where the problem is.''



The World Bank opinion is that ''investment in health research

is a very good investment and it yields enormous benefits to the

people of all parts of the world,'' he added.



The Forum ended its two-day inaugural session Friday, charging

six working groups with studies to be presented within the year.



These groups will place emphasis on such issues as research and

training in health policy, rational investments in the health

research field and action to deal with violence, especially

against women.



Other studies will look into the promotion of an alliance

between the private and public sectors for malaria research and

the study of health in social organisations. (END/IPS/tra-





Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 17:21:18 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Soffie and Yaika,

I was very suprised by the voiding of the band like you two were, and I

think that

this is probably a good issue to discuss and get other people's opinions.

I think that a big problem with female circumcision is due to the

difference between culture and "modern" medical concerns. I'm not sure

about what Islam has to say about female circumcision, or if it says

anything about it at all. Can someone help me out here???????

But I believe it's more cultural than religious, but people will adhere to

the practise more if they feel that it is the will of God.

Another problem is the way that people are going about trying to

stop the practise. You have the West, telling the East that their culture

is wrong. Any person would instinctively rebel against such a declaration:

"I mean, someone is telling me that my belief in a certain practise is

wrong!! And the worst part is that they're telling/demanding that I stop

this practise and not explaining to me NICELY why I should stop. I mean

who do they think that they are??!!!". I think that this is a typical

reaction and understandably so. If someone demands that I stop doing

something and only tells me that it's dangerous to my health hence I

should stop, sorry, but that isn't good enough. First of all do not

demand, and next, explain your reasons to me like an intelligent person, not

like an inferior one. And to top it all, the Arabs do not generally like the

Americans or things American. This last one is not an excuse at all, but

human beings do not always react to things logically.

Another problem is when you have people like me who have studied science

and know that this practise is dangerous, go home and start preaching my

philosophies about such practices. we all know that one of the things

that people at home don't like the most is having Gambians from abroad

telling them what to do. this being right or wrong is another argument

but it's a fact. One thing that has to be taken into consideration is

that this is a practise that has been going on for a very long time, and

human beings are creatures of habit. One can't go around bombading them

with such info, I think that the info should be explained to them gently,

and one should TALK and LISTEN to the people. I do not think that anger

is a good emotion, since it usually doesn't take one far.

Well, this is what I think. what do others think?? And I'ld really

appreciate it if someone tells if Islam has anything to say, if any,

about female circumcision. Thanks

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 00:29:07 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Bass,



> For each of the nine main racial categories identified by science on our

> this planet is a given Land mass which is considered as its original home



I hate to interrupt your monologue, but would you mind citing sources

regarding "the nine racial categories identified by science"? I don't

recognize that science from my own (admittedly, very limited) education in

biology. Are you sure you are not confusing "racial categories" with

"cultures"? The "human race" as it is often called (more scientifically:

the species Homo Sapiens) on the other hand is in my belief univerally

accepted (by biologists, archeologists and anthropologists) to have arisen

in Africa, somewhat south of Egypt though.



Other than that, I must compliment your style, it is very readable and

entertaining!



With fear of starting a debate,



Joern Grotnes

P.S. This message also to test that members of the Gambia-L shadow list can

now contribute to the discussions.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Jul 97 09:41:39 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

To:

Subject: Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <







>P.S. This message also to test that members of the Gambia-L shadow list can

>now contribute to the discussions.

>



Just being inquisitive, but what is the Gambia-L shadow list about, and what

does in comprise if you don't mind. It seems like this is the first time it

has been mentioned on the list.



Numukunda



------------------------------



Date: 02 Jul 1997 16:53:56 +0200

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Subject: THE 11th GAMBIAN CUTURAL WEEK 19-26 JULY 1997 OSLO

Message-ID: <post.ut33ba6c37*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut33ba6c37

Content-Return: Prohibited

MIME-Version: 1.0





The Gambian Association in Oslo, Norway, wish to inform all Gambia L

members that this year`s Gambian Cultural Week is scheduled from the 19-26

july 1997.The week long celebration in Norway is a well known occasion

throughout Europe, America and the Gambia. The week entail among other

things, children`s evening, street drumming and dancing, seminars and

sports activities.



For more information contact Ba-Musa Ceesay directly.



Regards

ba



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 19:13:59 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <



Mr.Grotnes,

Thanks for your response.Yes,you are right;RACE is used mostly to mean

the entire Human Species (Homo Sapiens) to which all of us,in the final

analysis, belong. However,it is sometimes used to mean the various

SUB-Species into which HomoSapiens has evolved since her advent some 40,000

years ago.And they are:1) African 2) Indian 3) Australian 4) Asiatic 5)

Melanesian 6) Micronesian 7) Polynesian 8) American Indian 9) European.



My Regards to you and the Shadow List.



Basssss!





----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 26/OYN/1418 03:29 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA



Bass,



> For each of the nine main racial categories identified by science on our

> this planet is a given Land mass which is considered as its original home



I hate to interrupt your monologue, but would you mind citing sources

regarding "the nine racial categories identified by science"? I don't

recognize that science from my own (admittedly, very limited) education in

biology. Are you sure you are not confusing "racial categories" with

"cultures"? The "human race" as it is often called (more scientifically:

the species Homo Sapiens) on the other hand is in my belief univerally

accepted (by biologists, archeologists and anthropologists) to have arisen

in Africa, somewhat south of Egypt though.



Other than that, I must compliment your style, it is very readable and

entertaining!



With fear of starting a debate,



Joern Grotnes

P.S. This message also to test that members of the Gambia-L shadow list can

now contribute to the discussions.











begin 600 WINMAIL.DAT

M>)\^(A\1`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`

M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/

M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=A

M<VAI;F=T;VXN961U`%--5% `9V%M8FEA+6Q =2YW87-H:6YG=&]N+F5D=0``

M```>``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4N

M=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````

M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% Z

M1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!

M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.

M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`V````4D4Z("A005)4,RD@5$A%($-!3D-%4B!/1B!,04Y'

M54%'12!!3D0@5%)"12!)3B!!1E))0T$`3PT!!8 #``X```#-!P<``@`3``T`

M.P`#`#L!`2" `P`.````S0<'``(`$@`T`"0``P!*`0$)@ $`(0```#8W-D1"

M-48U1D1&,D0P,3$Y,C X-#0T-34S-30P,# P`.8&`0.0!@``" ``$@````L`

M(P```````P`F```````+`"D``0````,`-@``````0 `Y`,"TOO("A[P!'@!P

M``$````V````4D4Z("A005)4,RD@5$A%($-!3D-%4B!/1B!,04Y'54%'12!!

M3D0@5%)"12!)3B!!1E))0T$````"`7$``0```!8````!O(<"\K?UM6UH\OT1

MT)((1$535 `````>`!X,`0````4```!33510`````!X`'PP!````%@```&MO

M;&QS-38W0'%A=&%R+FYE="YQ80````,`!A"IVRP!`P`'$%<%```>``@0`0``

M`&4```!-4D=23U1.15,L5$A!3DM31D]264]54E)%4U!/3E-%6453+%E/54%2

M15))1TA4.U)!0T5)4U53141-3U-43%E43TU%04Y42$5%3E1)4D5(54U!3E-0

M14-)15,H2$]-3U-!4$E%``````(!"1 !````808``%T&```6"P``3%I&=1R7

MO;[_``H!#P(5`J@%ZP*#`% "\@D"`&-H"L!S970R]0``*@+A80> !@`&PP*

M[$U4$H<!\3("Y <3`H-B,P(`8FED`* 1&S%L-S@/SP(`- /&%I]FWC45%@/C

M%<\0&7T*@ C/Q0G9.QS?,C4U`H *@8,-L0M@;F<Q,#,5`)$+`VQT<@JQ7'$<

MP-\+5""A$7 3TPOR8P! !=!(<BY'`V!T;@>0+)<*A@&1(]14$8!N:P0@*P(0

M!<!Y"&$@'.!S<+,"(!&P+EDC024Q( K `Q)P!1!G:'0[4D%(0T4@! `@=1&P

M9 (@!&!S=&QY('3*;R?P90.1=&@2< GP)'1I)J%(=0."4W#G!9 (D 0@*$@#

M<"B !A 6< B0`( I*&)W:&E+$7 F@&P#(&]F)Z$L>PN *.-F"X '0": +3%Y

M8P"0(U @8F4<<!_@+N$ID&]W978$D"R0!4!])X%S`W 1P =S)[,H>G:-"L!I

M"& &055"+2H&[PN *W<JDBKE(!& !" NP,\&\"[0)^ `D&YC$G I`#D%P&%D

M+M ","]C(#3X,"PP-B E("BP$: F@.!G;RY!;C!!*0`H4.DFD3HQ*U!!`U K

MP .1NC(K4$DW$ <P`Z S-^%O)[ @L = ..(T-^$`D&'1*5!C(#4K4$TN( !P

M>P>0..(V.L$KP -@.R4WU2M04 ;P>3LE.#?A!X"K."0XM3DK4$4(<&\J$"T`

M<"X*A0J%32A04F7^9PL1!" H<293-Q0&`!& TF0NH"!,! !T/TTCZ-M#SR0!

M0C/@17(A/UP*BS,@I3FP,3@V( (`:2W\,30U\"$"#-!(DR%+%[*\,38*H",!

M!9 %0"U+1U\*ATF?2J ,,$K&

ML"@@6U.9$Q!0.D" 42-L0 6@A&UM+Q N9VU=2^]_3/]+`@9@`C!.CT^?)! R

M[#8O"T4`(&PAT1_$'Q#S&4-7JR=D&6!;4 LP6U"W`%!6KTJ9+TB02! @(!"X

M.C(Y5H997UIO-5/?<U3O2P)4;U9_5X\D$$?@04U"24%18&.P4,C?04- 8 M@

M2O GX$D$$ I0_Q@A"W YL!_@0C-A/V)/5?/X=6)J2P%COV3/)!! 8$%L`"A0

M05)4.2%4(D@G8$-!3B=04B ,3T9",&]01U5!1TLG8&]01"1P4D(G8$GB3A10

M1E));T!&3T=:_#,V2,,A3PP!2L9%4B-F_0J%/DXP!;$HL"O1+$$H\G\#`",P

M)_ +<25P`- ',2#_.$!*\#;0"($R00VP*4$M$/TGT6(H4 3P*Q$TP0(@+##_

M"'!V5RCP)X$+42,P+R-G(/QG:3510C!!4@# !!$KI/\G@06@`($$@2?1,^$O

M$ 0@MWE!?0`M,F@O@3]<23/!STKP*&(R8020<G4%,24SM01@;AQA9PI0+?%U

M!4#Z=PA@;"?@)E)38#<1*C#?*5!HP2]P"' TP',*A1S@>T"":+(B=Z=XCWF?

M>J,BYC^!44(`;B=I)AS@!:#Z9P,`>H&Q@8%Z=P-2)_#W*% NH .@*#4P4V%G

MP2A _RWP+M$H4#FP4V$)@"M0"8#^=8?1,5 #H N "H45,(,B_GDN< <0$G F

M4F@@D)4FDG>#$ 5 ?I%F)["&@X=O(DLKD"\0: J%(F.$`'3/D1&3P(G@4,(B

M:"FSDL'_B<!_-"=R+$!*\ .@.$ L$'TGT2@$8":A>H.(PI=B>?XZ"H4H\B6@

M*B0JG'L!*/+_(Q T\B21)^ G@2RAC*$N$?\(D"Q1`P`NT9C2"H4`T#3 _P4P

MEZ)Z48_T0E$MX0K $7#^99]604,`<"CP/N&?5BM3_Q& +M F@00`"? *A2RA

M. 1_+? O<BN@BZ((8"CP+#)%OY! !3$H\ A@)O _34^;L]^+@2C2.F M\(%@

M;3EA?H&^;0M0!W$U<24S*"!YEY#_+? O%(WC'. U, &@EY!!0G\*A2DQ!) !

MD N :+%%S5?_E $DX#9Q+#(H( K A/-G(,T-L&)GL77=2F\$DB+U\0J%4"Y3

M+G D@">!!X'V<S; HH%L+W H8DKPJ$'_BX,'@ ;0!)"6XBCC40]"4;^'P8]V

M@Q 'X'Z1(+!I@Z'_@;,H\A50!/ GL "0)<$_3;]QGW*O<[]TRPJ%' $`OE `

M```#`! 0``````,`$1 !````0 `',(!)^_7_AKP!0 `(,(!)^_7_AKP!'@`]

3``$````%````4D4Z( ````#>C0`'

`

end





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 21:17:56 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Gambia-l shadow list

Message-ID: <19970702201942.AAA50458@LOCALNAME>



On 2 Jul 97 at 9:41, Numukunda Darboe(Mba) wrote:

>

> >P.S. This message also to test that members of the Gambia-L shadow list can

> >now contribute to the discussions.

> >

>

> Just being inquisitive, but what is the Gambia-L shadow list about,

> and what does in comprise if you don't mind. It seems like this is

> the first time it has been mentioned on the list.

>

> Numukunda





We only send one copy of the Gambia-l messages to Commit Enterprise,

which is then forwarded to the list members in Gambia using commit.

This is done inorder to limit the number of messages to their server,

also the international line capacity to and from The Gambia is

presently very limited.



Each time there is a subscription request from someone with an

email address [....@commit.gm], we notify Commit so that the person

could be added to their forwarding service (the so called Gambia-l

shadow list). The person is then asked to send a brief introduction

as any other new member.





Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 18:31:06 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



> years ago.And they are:1) African 2) Indian 3) Australian 4) Asiatic 5)

> Melanesian 6) Micronesian 7) Polynesian 8) American Indian 9) European.



I will respect it if someone tells me to take this discussion to private

e-mail, but for the time being, let us keep it public. I still would like

to know:



1) Where are these nine "races" defined? (I.e. in what publication)

2) If races mean sub-species, which science branch deals with either races

or subspecies? What is the definition of a subspecies? Races in breeding

(horses, dogs, cows) does not mean sub-species I believe, just lineage and

form (because by selective breeding, form is easily alterable).



This I write in genuine interest of learning more about the subject.



Joern



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 22:51:18 -0400 (EDT)

From: Laura Ellen Munzel <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Unfortunately, I accidentally deleted Bass's original messages. Please

excuse my therefore incomplete response to his posting. However, there

were two main points I hope to debate with others:



1) What is race? It seems to me definitions of race have changed

throughout time. Different areas of the world also tend to see race in

different ways. Physical variations definitely exist in people. How

these are interpreted is up for grabs, though. It's a viewpoint stemming

from cultural anthropology: race is a social construction.



2) I don't believe there is any proof that human societies "developed"

along any type of fixed pattern. The idea that we all started off as

hunters & gatherers, progressed through to agricultural societies, and

ultimately to today's techologically oriented civilization stems from the

early 20th century. It is a eurocentric viewpoint which places a European

type society at the summit of "advanced" civilization.



Another aspect of this belief is that there are some societies in which

the so-called earlier developmental stages of civilization still exist.

i.e. any "remote" and "untouched" ethnic groups you can think of. Why?

There is absolutely no reason to believe such peoples are locked in some

kind of arrested development.



Anyway, food for thought. I'd be interested to hear responses!



Laura







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 03 Jul 1997 08:54:55 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: THE 11th GAMBIAN CUTURAL WEEK 19-26 JULY 1997 OSLO

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



BA-MUSA, Thanks for the reminder.



The BERGEN WEEK is scheduled from the 7th.- 12th July. It has been a

"tradition" or practice to hold the BERGEN WEEK 1 week prior to Oslo's. I

guess this is to avoid a collision between the two and that of Stockholm and

Copenhagen since there is usually a cooperation or exchange of visits

between these parties.



For more information contact Alhagi (Momodou) Jobarteh (current Chairman and

a G-l member) at:



Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no



Thanks,

::)))Abdou Oujiami





At 16:53 02/07/97 +0200, you wrote:

>

>The Gambian Association in Oslo, Norway, wish to inform all Gambia L

>members that this year`s Gambian Cultural Week is scheduled from the 19-26

>july 1997.The week long celebration in Norway is a well known occasion

>throughout Europe, America and the Gambia. The week entail among other

>things, children`s evening, street drumming and dancing, seminars and

>sports activities.

>

>For more information contact Ba-Musa Ceesay directly.

>

>Regards

>ba

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 08:59:22 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970703080113.AAB27466@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Fatim C. Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 09:57:00 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: VB: RE: New members

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable





----------

Fr=E5n: Drammeh, Sahir (BOK/DATA)

Till: momodou camara

Ang=E5ende: VB: RE: New members

Datum: den 2 juli 1997 12.55





----------

Fr=E5n: Drammeh, Sahir (BOK/DATA)

Till: '

Ang=E5ende: VB: RE: New members

Datum: den 2 juli 1997 12.03





----------

Fr=E5n: Drammeh, Sahir (BOK/DATA)

Till: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH

Ang=E5ende: SV: RE: New members

Datum: den 2 juli 1997 11.47



It is a pleasure to become a member of the BANTABAA and hope that this

opportunity we have as Gambians outside Gambia will be utilize to the

best. There is a lot to discourse and as a means of information media,

we can utilize it to spreed information concerning the gambia.

I was able to glance some of the discoursions that has been

taking place especially the culture debate.

Any how culture is one of the backbone of our educationalsystem.

You have to know your self before you are able to contribute to =

anything

meaningful . It is indeed a fact that culture has not been take very

seriously in our educationalsystem and we all hope that the present

Goverment will address this problem very seriously. We as Gambians /

Africans have to rewrite our own history and change most of the

textbooks that our past colonial masters left with us. There are many

educated African intellectuals that can do the work for us. So i am

looking forward to see this dream been imple- mented in the near =

future.



The other issue that is alarming is the subject of Tribe and

Tribalism which is deeply rooted in the Gambia Mr. Bass did briff us

about the Anglosaxons Tribe and Language history, and did promise to

elaborate on our chaotic Tribal and Language history in the next issue.

To start with i think that it is a big problen that needs to be =

address.

It is becausu of ignorance that warrant us to treat people in the

context of which tribe they belong to or which language they speak. If

we take for example the political groupings in the Gambia as far as the

last republic is concern, most of the political parties do base their

footings on tribal bases but when they come to power, their policies

towards the general masses are the same.

So what we need to do is to try and exchange some meaningful

ideas to be able to upgrade our ways of relating to one an other, in a

proper way.Those of you who are historians needs to touch on this

subject. Gambia for example is a very small society and most of us come

from families that have already been intermarried never mind which =

tribe

you come from or which language you speak. We are all humanbeings and

came from the same Adam and Eve. We have seen what happen in fomer Zair

now Kongo, and not forgetting our neighbours Liberia and Sierraleone.

These are the things that emerge from just tribalsim. People been

subjected to such inhuman treatment,just because they belong to a

certain tribe.



Sorry it was just a short comment , lets talk about Gambia !!!



It's SAHIR

----------

Fr=E5n: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH

Till: '

Ang=E5ende: RE: New members

Datum: den 30 juni 1997 19.56



Microsoft Mail v3.0 (MAPI 1.0 Transport) IPM.Microsoft Mail.Note

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH

To: '

Subject: RE: New members

Date: 1997-06-30 19:56

Priority: 3

Message ID: 4D3F4D3788F1D0119208444553540000

Conversation ID: RE: New members





------------------------------------------------------------------------=



---- --



Mr.Drammeh,Mr.Nboob!!



A very special WELCOME to both of you.That day

is near when we will have

all the smart Gambians outside Gambia as members of this very special

BANTABAA!!



Once again,my very sincere Welcome to both of you!



Regards

Bassss!!

----------

From: Camara, Momodou=C4SMTP:momodou.camara=C9post3.tele.dk=C5

Sent: 24/OYN/1418 03:49 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: New members



Gambia-l,

Sahir Drammeh and Ebrima Mboob , have been added to the list.

Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a your introductions to: gambia-l=C9u.washington.edu





Regards

Momodou Camara













------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 12:20:32 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: miningitis belt !

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Good news, I think. But I=B4m not sure if "Africa is winning the Battle =

on

Miningitis", if there is no explaination, why 'epidemics are a

periodical problem in Africa=B4s "meningitis belt"...' =20

If it=B4s a periodical problem there must be made more research and put

more ressources into this. Instead of just waiting for the next period

to come, and then again put efforts and ressources into momentarely help

and world wide actions for aid.

But as another international news brought on Gambia-L the other day,

there is "no business" for the western medical industries, or for the

pharmalogical institutes, or money to earn for doctors operating in poor

countries. I don=B4t remember the figures, but it was not much world =

wide

spend on the poor peoples. There are more money in plastic surgery,

heart-operations, fat-sucking, producing medicin for cardional, hormonal

problems, medicin for stress and sex-problems, all we spend a lots of

>money on here in the west.



Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn

>----------

>From:

>Sent: 30. June 1997 20.16

>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: Africa Winning the Battle on Meningitis

>

>GENEVA, Jun 25 (IPS) - The campaign launched barely five months

>ago to fight meningitis epidemics in Africa has made good

>progress, announced the World Health Organisation Wednesday.

>

>The International Coordinating Group (ICG) created last January

>by the World Health Organisation (WHO) considered its efforts to

>help the African countries affected by the 1996 to 1997 meningitis

>epidemic have been successful.

>

>Hiroshi Nakajima, WHO director general, said ''Thanks to the

>ICG, no country which urgently needed vaccine was denied it.''

>The Coordinating Group it managed to cover the urgent needs for

>vaccine, the rational use of the available vaccines, the obtaining

>of favourable prices, while avoiding serum wastage in its first

>working period.

>Epidemics are a periodical problem in Africa's ''meningitis

>belt,'' which stretches from Senegal to Ethiopia, covering

>territory in at least 15 countries, affecting a population of 300

>million people.

>

>The meningitis season lasts from November to April. In 1995 to

>1996, it showed particularly serious problems. The 1996 to 1997

>epidemics were also significant, with 59,461 cases reported by

>June 1, of which, 6,055 proved fatal. (END/IPS/tra-so/pc/ag/sm/97)

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: 03 Jul 1997 11:44:10 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Shifting Sands of Dese

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 29-Jun-97 ***



Title: ENVIRONMENT: Shifting Sands of Desertification Policy



By Dipankar De Sarkar



LONDON, Jun 29 (IPS) - Scientists and politicians have been wrong

about desertification for nearly 70 years, says British analyst

Jeremy Swift who accuses some of them of wilfully ignoring

scientific literature that contradicted their own preconceived

ideas.



Swift, who works at the Institute for Development Studies in

Sussex, says the history of policy-making on desertification has

''less to do with science than with the competing claims of

different political and bureaucratic constituencies.''



In his recent book, 'The Lie of the Land: Challenging Received

Wisdom on the African Environment', he says the desertification

idea was first raised by French colonialists' concerns about the

apparent drying out of large areas of their Sahelian colonies and

the encroaching Sahara Desert in the 1920s and 1930s.



This later led a forester in the Indian Forest Service, E.P.

Stebbing, to tour West Africa and the Sahara in 1934 and to

publish his findings in a series of articles and a book.



While the Sahara had expanded southwards for centuries, the

desert had begun to encroach at a faster rate, he argued,

attributing it to ''desiccation'' (the drying up of surface water,

lowering of the water table and a decrease in rainfall).



This was the result of human activity, such as changes in

cultivation and nomadic grazing, which in turn was due to

population increase. He insisted that changes in climate and

rainfall were not the cause of the Sahara's expansion.



On Stebbing's suggestion, the two colonial powers set up an

Anglo-French Forestry Commission that did extensive fieldwork

along the Niger-Nigeria border in 1936-37. However its study

followed an exceptionally wet 1936 monsoon.



Refuting most of Stebbing's assertions, the Commission

concluded that it seemed ''dry and wet periods, of short and

variable durations, follow each other. They do not demonstrate any

tendency towards a permanent change in the climate.''

Nevertheless, discussions in the 1940s and 1950s continued to be

guided by Stebbing's original analysis.



The term 'desertification' was coined in 1949 by A. Aubreville,

a French member of the Commission, whose views changed after the

report was presented. Swift says he used the term to describe what

he saw as ''an almost entirely man-made process of destruc tive

land use across the whole forest and savannah zones of West

Africa.''



The 1950s and 1960s were wet years in the Sahel and the debate

resumed only in the early 1970s after a major drought. One of the

earliest responses came from the United States Agency for

International Development (USAID), which said the Sahara had

advanced southward along a 2,200 mile front by up to 30 miles a

year in some places. The U.N. also expressed alarm and in th e mid-

1970s new research was commissioned by the Sudanese government,

UNESCO and the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP).



Influenced by the work of ecologist and wildlife biologist Hugh

Lamprey, an international consensus in the late 1970s and early

1980s built up that reinforced old arguments about over-

population and inappropriate land use.



''Lamprey's estimates for Northern Sudan (the desert edge had

moved south 90-100 kilometers in 17 years) was interpreted as an

average annual advance of six kilometres, and this figure became

the basis for increasingly unlikely rates of desert expansion

along the whole southern Saharan edge,'' claims Swift.



In turn this led to the first global action on desertification

since the Anglo-French Commission 40 years earlier -- the 1977

U.N. Conference on desertification (UNCOD) in Nairobi.



UNCOD drafted a Plan of Action to Combat Desertification by

2000 and UNEP declared 35 per cent of the earth's land surface and

20 percent of its peoples to be under threat from

desertification. This became the received wisdom, ''scarcely

challenged in public policy-making or popular reporting'', says

Swift, while the views of the sceptical dryland scientists were

dismissed.



Dryland scientists argued that the term desertification was

confusing because it was being used to describe three distinct

phenomena: drought, desiccation and dryland degradation.



They say that though sand-dune movement is a problem in some

places, there is no evidence that deserts are progressively

advancing into neighbouring areas. Desert frontiers, they say,

shift according to rainfall: when rains are good, vegetation

flourishe s in once bare areas and when rains fail, the desert

returns as grasses fail to germinate.



Swift says three groups gained from perpetuating the received

wisdom on desertification. National governments in Africa used the

crisis scenario to ''claim rights to stewardship over resources

previously outside their control.''



Aid bureaucracies used desertification to justify calls for

increased aid flows - unlike poverty, land distribution and

population, it was seen as non-political. And for ecologists, it

was an ideal issue to influence policy.



Pastoralists, dryland farmers and herders lost out, says Swift.

''Their control over resources was whittled away by central

planning, land tenure reform, ranches and other 'good ideas' from

governments, the aid agencies and outside consultants.''



However Swift says there is now a 'counter-narrative' on

drylands that deserves to replace the desertification argument.

This combines ideas about making use of local knowledge and

traditional institutions and common property management rules.



There are signs that this argument is winning over some in the

aid agencies, says Swift, ''although it has not yet got far with

governments''.



He concludes: ''Researchers, who come out of the story of

desertification with tattered banners, have a particular

responsibility this time to get the science right and to ensure

that the policy outcomes reflect a more just and efficient

distribution of rights and responsibilities.'' (END/IPS/dds/97)





Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction plg>

Date: 02 Jul 1997 15:37:44 -0800 (PST)

X-Gateway:

Lines: 148





------------------------------



Date: 03 Jul 1997 11:46:47 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Media Doesn't Get the

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 29-Jun-97 ***



Title: ENVIRONMENT: Media Doesn't Get the Message



By Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Jun 29 (IPS) - With the end of a five-day summit

on environment and development, U.N. officials and non-

governmental organisations (NGOs) have been left to ponder the

value of international news media as ecological watchdogs.



''News editors are not responding to the growing public

interest in the environment,'' says Terry Collins, president of

the Paris-based International Federation of Environmental

Journalists.



Collins said a recent worldwide survey of 27,000 people in 24

countries - and conducted by the Toronto-based Environics

International - revealed that public interest in environmental

issues has increased significantly since the 1992 Earth Summit in

Rio. But newspapers, radio and television have not respondered to

this rising public interest.



''Throughout the world, environmental coverage has been reduced

in recent years,'' Collins declared.



Janne Ryan of the Australian Broadcasting Commission says that

in her country ''environment is a non-story.'' When a news story

has to be cut for lack of space or a radio programme eliminated

for want of air time, the first casualty is the environment, she

said.



Maurice Strong, former Secretary-General of the Rio summit,

says that news on sustainable development issues needs a more

effective dissemination system. ''We can have all the ideas and

the values for promoting sustainability, but unless we get these

messages out into the larger world, ... they will have little

impact,'' Strong said.



''I would like to challenge the media to consider developing

their own version of 'Agenda 21' for journalists and

broadcasters,'' he said, referring to the multibillion dollar

global action plan adopted at the Rio summit for the protection of

the environment through the next century.



''I believe that the media have an enormous responsibility in

this process. Indeed, I believe that the media should take on a

mission, focusing the positive role it can play in increasing

awareness about social, environment and development issues, and

the practical solutions for overcoming some of the challenges,''

he said.



Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Executive Director of the Nairobi-based

U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), said that some might suggest

that it is really up to the media to put the environment back on

the public agenda and build awareness and support for strong

action by governments.



''But it would be hard to imagine the media being able to

provide any greater effort for the environmental cause than that

which was mounted at the time of Rio,'' she said.



''Hype will not do it. Rio quite clearly showed us that you can

lead a horse to water but you can't make him drink,'' Dowdeswell

said.



She added that ''even in this market-driven world, it is still

up to governments to act. And there is still room for governments

to act if they will choose to act together,'' she said.



Addressing a seminar Tuesday, Seymour Topping, former managing

editor of the New York Times, said that although there were more

than 6,000 journalists at the Rio summit five years ago, global

issues have once again been ''relegated to the back pages.''



Blaming political leaders for the declining interest in global

and environmental issues, Topping said that ''only if leaders take

the bully pulpit will the press take heed.''



Topping singled out the New Orleans Times-Picayune which won a

Pulitzer Prize for a series of stories on the depletion of global

fish stocks. He also said that between 3,000 and 5,000 U.S.

journalists write regularly on environmental issues.



Collins, of the International Federation of Environmental

Journalists, believes there will be much greater coverage of

environmental issues in the next few years but it will be quite

different from the tone of coverage of the late 1980s and early

1990s ''because it won't be driven by environmental NGOs to the

same extent.''



''I think there will be a trend towards integration of

environmental coverage throughout the news room, with an

increasing emphasis on environmental issues by business

journalists,'' he added.



Meanwhile an international media conference on environment and

development held in Seoul early in June concluded that the media

must significantly strengthen the commitment to environmental news

coverage if the legacy of the Earth Summit is to have a lasting

impact. The meeting, attended by journalists, U.N. officials and

NGOs, decide to promote greater commitment to the environment

story ''within our media organisations.''



Participants also agreed to help fellow journalists and media

professionals, especially from developing countries, improve their

knowledge in an techniques for covering the global development

story.



Hyon-Wook Kaing, Korea's Environment Minister, said that in a

survey conducted in his country recently, 94 percent of the

respondents said their major source of environmental information

was the media.



''This reflects the significance of the media in the area of

environmental protection,'' he added. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)





Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the APC networks, without specific

permission from IPS. This limitation includes distribution

via Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,

print media and broadcast. For information about cross-

posting, send a message to <

information about print or broadcast reproduction please

contact the IPS coordinator at <







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 14:12:26 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Culture and the cancer of language and tribe .

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Nation building and culture.=20

I think that topic is interesting to discuss, and I will not give

advises on the gambian situation, but I can put the discussion into

perspective by telling you, that a study in Denmark, published just a

few months ago, is saying that we formed this commen feeling af being

"danes" and Denmark as a national state only 150 years ago and the

process is still running.=20

What made me interested, was Bass=B4 comments on, what we believe is =

old,

ancient danish history. Even Denmark as a "state" has existed many

many years , and the kingdom is one of the oldest in "modern" history,

and "danes" has "ruled" over great parts of what today is defined as

Scandinavia, France, England, Germany, our designation as a

"national-state", the danes as a nation of people- "the danes", with

what we should call commen language, ideas of a state and nation, is not

formed untill 140 -150 years ago. What we learned in school was a war

with Germany in 1849 over some pieces of land was infact and

surprisingly for many of us, who have started reading the above

mentioned book, an interrior danish war, which lead to the beginning of

a definition of: where are the bounderies of what should later become

the national-state of Denmark ? (A referendum in 1920 draw the

boarderline between Denmark and Schleswig (Germany) and that is the

latest change of boarderlines of the nation of Denmark)

For hundreds of years the official language in Denmark was frensh or

german among the leading clases, the state-administration, the military,

in commerce, educational institutes etc. (This "cultural colonisation"

was never forced upon us, we did it voluntarely, because the elite, the

rich, the artists, the scientists had to talk such a foreing language,

to be international. They found no challenge in being danish, or among

danes. First from 1875 - the great artists and scientist officialy

declared themselves dedicated to their heritage - danish people,

language, culture, state)

"Danish" (there are different danish tongues) was a language spoken by

the ordinary people, the peasents, the workingclass, poor people.

Education was only for the "elite". But then a cultural "revolution"

started with building of small schools all over the country (at the

beginning with non-educated teachers), local dairies, slaughterhouses,

mills, courses for adults, who had never got any education, etc, and out

of all this grew the commen identity of being a dane, being danish, what

was danish culture, danish language etc. And out of all this we got a

new, modern constitution, taking the "power" from the King and

transferred it to a parliament, constitutional to a "democratic"

forum, formed on a voting system, where at the beginning only men, and

men with own property could vote and represent.

I can not explain all of it here, but I see from the comments given on

forming a commen national sense of being a gambian, belonging to the

national state "The Gambia", as exactly what the danes passed through

starting some 150 years ago, and which is still going on.

We danes feel that we have a lot in commen with our sisters and brothers

in the nordic countries, both in languages and culture, even we have

bounderies between the countries. But we are also aware of where the

differences are between our peoples, cultures.

When we danes are the people in EU, who are the most sceptical against

the EU, it has to be understood from that culturel definition. We are

aware of the influence allways needed from outside, to challenge,

inspire and develop our own society. But we also are very sceptical to

any attepts making Denmark to a part of a EU, not as an individual

nation, but as a state in a federal union, with les sovereignity. We

have "survived" hundreds of years with cultural influence from France

and Germany, and still find something which we say is "danish", and we

believe that we can also survive the culturel oppression from USA. But

to adopt the best from other cultures, we must be very aware of what it

means to be danish, what we believe is danish culture and language.=20



In january I put a very short comment on education here on Gambia-L,

saying that to me it was strange to find children in The Gambia, when

comming first day to the school eager to learn, they were met with a

total new,strange and foreign language. The ministry of education must

be able to figure how many scoolchildren there are now and the next 5

years (for the children are born allready), and then figure how many

classes, classrooms, and teachers there are needed. Then start

educational programmes not only at Gambia College, but also in an

institution up River, to get enough teachers to fill the classrooms. And

the ressources needed is almost possible to get from outside. Most

international institutions (UN, EU etc.) are interested in supporting

educational programmes all over the world. And then instead of saying

how many points the children need to pass the tests, the government

could better deside that FROM TOMORROW the children of the Gambia should

be taught in their own (local) language. In one village maybe there will

be 3 first classes and the teaching launguage are 3 different ones. In

another village it is only one language, because it=B4s dominant there.=20

Language is important for the cultural understanding of what kind of

person you are, what your family, cultural, social background is.

Let me stop my comment here. I will come back later. Right now I look

forward to spend this weekend together with gambian friends in

Stockholm. All Gambia-L=B4er - have a pleasant week-end from tomorrow.=20

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 15:41:35 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To: Laura Ellen Munzel <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Food for thought indeed! While Bass most probably does not

want to portray a Eurocentric view of culture, that's the

impression one gets with aspects of his piece. History is

rarely a value-free narration of events, and the type of

sources one consults can influence one's thinking.



I am in no way suggesting that Bass should change his

style, but it seems to me that the way he wants to go about

it will engender so much controversy that his main message may

be lost in the process. Passing references can be made to

other peoples and languages, but the main focus should be on

tribalism and languages in Africa/The Gambia. Laura and Joern have

made very good points and should be taken into account.



Regards,

MOMODOU



On Wed, 2 Jul

1997, Laura Ellen Munzel wrote:



> Gambia-l,

>

> Unfortunately, I accidentally deleted Bass's original messages. Please

> excuse my therefore incomplete response to his posting. However, there

> were two main points I hope to debate with others:

>

> 1) What is race? It seems to me definitions of race have changed

> throughout time. Different areas of the world also tend to see race in

> different ways. Physical variations definitely exist in people. How

> these are interpreted is up for grabs, though. It's a viewpoint stemming

> from cultural anthropology: race is a social construction.

>

> 2) I don't believe there is any proof that human societies "developed"

> along any type of fixed pattern. The idea that we all started off as

> hunters & gatherers, progressed through to agricultural societies, and

> ultimately to today's techologically oriented civilization stems from the

> early 20th century. It is a eurocentric viewpoint which places a European

> type society at the summit of "advanced" civilization.

>

> Another aspect of this belief is that there are some societies in which

> the so-called earlier developmental stages of civilization still exist.

> i.e. any "remote" and "untouched" ethnic groups you can think of. Why?

> There is absolutely no reason to believe such peoples are locked in some

> kind of arrested development.

>

> Anyway, food for thought. I'd be interested to hear responses!

>

> Laura

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 11:03:40 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: July 4th celebration!!!!

Message-ID: <





It's July 4th once again....and we are headed to ATLANTA!!!!!!!!!!



I am surprised though that no one bothered to post the programme of events

for participating list members.



Aren't there members of the Atlanta organizing committee on Gambia-L?



Thanks.



-Sal



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 01:27:02 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Ebrima Ceesay has been added to the list. We welcome him and are looking

to his introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 06:38:18 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: re: culture2 (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970704063640.3095A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 01 Jul 1997 00:52:50 -0700

From: latjor Ndow <

To:

Subject: re: culture2



Greetings Cherno:



Sorry for not responding earlier. I was on a quick trip out of town.

You posed me the following question in your last posting:



> I was wondering though if you could comment on

> how the lack of an alphabet/character set for

> most African languages could affect any attempt

> to raise their profile.



The absence of an alphabetic script should not affect 'any attempt

to raise their profile'. There is nothing strange about a language

not having a script.

Let me put you on the spot. (No offense) How many european languages do

you know that have indigenous alphabetical scripts? There are more than

360 european dialects and languages. I do not know of that many

alphabetic scripts in europe. I think Bassss... hinted at this earlier

in his piece. As he rightly pointed out, most of europe benefitted from

the Latin script and language.



I must however point out before I go any further that Africans do have

several scripts as well as the oldest alphabetic script in the world.

The so-called hieroglyphs is the oldest form of writing and was

developed in inner Africa thousands of years before the first

indo-european (Hitite) language was rendered in written form. This is

our Classical hheritage that awaits us to embrace. It will one day do

for us what ancient Greece did for europe.



Closer to home, I have before me a copy of 15 alphabetic scripts

developed by Africans. There is the Manding script, Fula Dita script,

Fula Ba script, Bete script, Wolof script, to name a few. If Africans

wanted they could easily adopt one or the other script and through

greater usage and research it would grow in prominence. Other 'dead'

languages (like modern day Yiddish spoken in Israel) went through a

similar path. The Zionists decided to resurrect a language with a script

that had not been in usage for more than 600 years inorder to unify

'Jews' the world over in their quest for land! So could we if we choose

to do so.



Finally, the current orthography used to render African languages (using

the very script I am using to communicate with you, along with some

special characters) have been in use since the 60's. I large body of

research has already been conducted in some of these languages. So it is

not 'the lack of an alphabetic script' that is the problem, rather it is

the lack of will among Africans to chart a destiny for themselves that

is the problem. In my opinion!



In peace,

Latjor.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 07:40:09 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Pa Sowe has been added to the list. We welcome him and are looking

forward to his introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 08:26:35 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Not attempting to revive this topic which had been already and intensely

debated in Gambia-l, I thought that this story might be of interest

to some.

Thanks

Tony











---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 11:11:07 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.issues.human_rights,

clari.news.issues.misc

Subject: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision





FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Sierra Leone's military

ruler, Maj. Johnny Paul Koroma, has assured supporters of female

circumcision that he supports this and other traditional

practices, state radio reported Wednesday.

The radio quoted Koroma as telling the executive council of

the traditional Bondo Women Society late Tuesday: ``Now that

peace has been achieved you can practice without hindrance.''

Over 80 percent of women in Sierra Leone have been

circumcised but the practice has drawn intense criticism across

Africa from campaigners who regard genital mutilation as cruel,

outmoded and a health risk.

The radio said that the Bondo women, who have come under

intense pressure from domestic and foreign opponents of the

practice, pledged their loyalty to Koroma and his ruling junta.

Tens of thousands of women marched in the capital Freetown

and various other towns early this year protesting foreign and

domestic campaigns against the practice.

Supporters of circumcision said they would vote against

ousted president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah if he did not stop the

campaigns. Kabbah, elected in 1996, promised to look into the

matter.

The Bondo society, which circumcised at least 600 girls at

one session on the outskirts of Freetown in March, agreed to

fine anyone circumcising girls aged under 12.

Junior army officers who toppled Kabbah on May 25 propelled

Koroma to power. Sierra Leone's West African neighbors have told

him and his junta to reinstate Kabbah and have threatened to use

force if they do not.

-=-=-

Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please feel

free to <<email us your comments>> <









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 20:06:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

>

>

> Pa Sowe has been added to the list. We welcome him and are looking

> forward to his introduction and contributions.

> Thanks

> Tony

>



Welcome to all new members. Tony or any other manager, please add Abdoulie

Jallow to the list. He is at



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 20:50:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Sissoho Update

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.7601.emout06.mail.aol.com.868063856"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7601.emout06.mail.aol.com.868063856

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



From



Amadou Scattred Janneh

(heading to Atlanta)



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7601.emout06.mail.aol.com.868063856

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="SUSO2"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MIAMI, July 4 (Reuter) - A U.S. federal magistrate has ruled that a West =

African millionaire who pleaded guilty to a charge of bribing a U.S. cust=

oms officer may not claim diplomatic immunity. =



=0D

In a ruling handed down late on Thursday, Magistrate Ted Bandstra found t=

hat Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko, a citizen of Mali and Gambia, ``is not i=

mmune from prosecution as a result of his designation as a Special Adviso=

r on a Special Mission for the Gambia.'' =



=0D

``Unfortunately, and for reasons never fully explained, the Gambia never =

properly notified the United States Department of State of Sissoko's desi=

gnation as a diplomatic officer or member of its diplomatic mission in th=

e United States,'' he wrote. =



=0D

Sissoko, who faces a sentence of 45 days imprisonment and four months of =

home confinement, has 10 days to appeal the latest ruling in his case. =



=0D

He pleaded guilty in January to paying a $30,000 bribe to a U.S. customs =

agent in a bid to ship two military helicopters to Gambia. =



=0D

Gambia had petitioned the Miami U.S. District Court to overturn his convi=

ction on the grounds that he was serving as a special envoy for that coun=

try and had diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution. =



=0D

A host of African nations condemned the case against Sissoko, who heads a=

company called Negoce International and is known for his largesse in Wes=

t Africa and Miami. =



=0D

Following his conviction, he gave $60,000 Mercedes cars to each of his th=

ree lawyers, tens of thousands of dollars to a Miami high school marching=

band and a gold watch and $10,000 cash to a masseuse who went to his con=

dominium but was not allowed to touch him because of his religious belief=

s, according to press reports. =



=0D

14:30 07-04-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7601.emout06.mail.aol.com.868063856--





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 5 Jul 1997 09:14:18 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970705081547.AAB43978@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Abdoulie Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Please send a brief introduction to:







Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 5 Jul 1997 09:04:18 -0000

From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" <

To: <

Subject: new member introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi everyone,



My name is Pa Musa Jallow and I am thrilled to join in the global Gambian

bantaba.

I have keenly followed the discourse and look forward to contributing.

I do know quite a few of the Gambia-L subscribers or members and this is a

very healthy development bringing all of us together to share opinions and

ideas.

Anyway for introduction sake I am working and living in The Gambia and have

been home for three years now.

It is my pleasure to join you all.

Bye for now

Pmj





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 5 Jul 1997 20:32:42 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: new member introduction

Message-ID: <



Mr. Jallow!!



You are most welcome! Feel free and say what you think;its your Bantabaa

as anybody else.



Again, WELCOME to the Penchabi !



Regards Bassss!!



----------

From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP:

Sent: 29/OYN/1418 12:04 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: new member introduction



Hi everyone,



My name is Pa Musa Jallow and I am thrilled to join in the global Gambian

bantaba.

I have keenly followed the discourse and look forward to contributing.

I do know quite a few of the Gambia-L subscribers or members and this is a

very healthy development bringing all of us together to share opinions and

ideas.

Anyway for introduction sake I am working and living in The Gambia and have

been home for three years now.

It is my pleasure to join you all.

Bye for now

Pmj









------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 75

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 75Topics covered in this issue include:1) RE: Alledged Tortureby TSaidy1050@aol.com 2) Re: culture (fwd)by "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 3) RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 4) RE: Alledged Tortureby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 5) RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 6) Re: culture2 (fwd)by C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA 7) re:culture (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 8) re:culture (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 9) E-mail to gambia collegeby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 10)by S Njie < S.Njie@commonwealth.int 11) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)12) RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 13) re:culture (fwd)by "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 14) Progress on Internet connectivity.by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 15) lost factoidsby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 16) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT-FINANCE: World Bank Promotes 'Effective' Stateby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)17) Fwd: HEALTH: Africa Winning the Battle on Meningitisby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)18) RE: New membersby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 19)by nahak@juno.com (Michael J GOMEZ)20) RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitalsby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 21) UDP's statement on tortures of supporters.by "M. Darboe" < mdarboe@fred.net 22) RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitalsby Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 23) re:culture (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 24) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT-UN: Failure of Rio Follby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)25) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)26) Re: lost factoidsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 27) Fwd: Unending Woes For Kabila`s Harare Embassyby mmjeng@image.dk 28) RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 29) Fwd: HEALTH: New Scientific Research Body, a Bridge to the Poorby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)30) RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitalsby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 31) Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 32) Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAby "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 33) THE 11th GAMBIAN CUTURAL WEEK 19-26 JULY 1997 OSLOby "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no 34) RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa 35) Gambia-l shadow listby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)36) Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 37) RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAby Laura Ellen Munzel < lem10@columbia.edu 38) Re: THE 11th GAMBIAN CUTURAL WEEK 19-26 JULY 1997 OSLOby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 39) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)40) VB: RE: New membersby sahir.drammeh@bok.bonnier.se 41) miningitis belt !by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 42) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Shifting Sands of Deseby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)43) Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Media Doesn't Get theby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)44) Culture and the cancer of language and tribe .by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 45) RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 46) July 4th celebration!!!!by Salifuj@aol.com 47) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 48) re: culture2 (fwd)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU 49) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 50) Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 51) Re: New memberby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 52) Sissoho Updateby ASJanneh@aol.com 53) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)54) new member introductionby "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm 55) RE: new member introductionby BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 06:48:58 -0400 (EDT)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Alledged TortureMessage-ID: < 970629064855_-2064612105@emout20.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,As first reported by Latjor, allegations of torture were made by somesupporters of UDP who were arrested for wrongful gathering (Politicalrally/congress without a permit).These are allegations that the Government is taking very seriously andinvestigations are being conducted. When the Observer Newspaper firstpublished the allegations, President Jammeh was on a state visit to Turkey.Reacting to the allegations, the State Department of Justice and AttorneyGeneral's Chambers released this press release: -PRESS RELEASEFor immediate releaseThe Government of the Republic of The Gambia has noted with concern theallegations of alleged torture of some supporters of the United DemocraticParty. The Government wishes to assure the General public that the matterwill be fully investigated by the police whose findings and recommendationswill be submitted to the ATTORNEY General's Chambers for appropriate action.The general public is being further assured that the Government is here toprotect them and will not condone torture of any form whatsoever. This matteris being taken seriously and the public is urged to be co-operative duringthe investigations.The Gambia is a country of law and order, peace and harmony. All personsliving in this country shall be treated equally before the law be theymembers of the opposition or not. The Government is here for the people andit is thus natural that it is here to protect the interest of the people, tothis end the Government pledges to work assiduously towards full enjoyment ofthe fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution.26th June, 1997State Department of JusticeMarina ParadeBanjul, The Gambia.The APRC Government does not encourage torture, would do all within its powereradicate it if it is really being practised by some members of thedisciplined forces.BUDGET SPEECH DAY, JUNE 27, 1997Friday was the Budget Day in The Gambia, similar to the State of the Unionaddress given by the President of the US. In The Gambia, instead of thePresident, the Secretary of State for Finance and Economic Affairs deliversthe speech at the National Assembly.This year's budget is unique in the sense that it is a transitional budget ora mini budget to cover the next six months. The Gambia is changing from afiscal year (July-June) to a calendar year (January- December). There isnothing new or surprising in the mini budget. There are no new taxes, noincrease in fees, or reduction in taxes. It is the same as last yearsprovisions, extended to cover the next six months.It has been a while, Peace!!!Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 13:19:43 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: culture (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970629113959.20750A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII quite sympathise with Latjor's feelings about Africanculture and language. Let me assure him that many Afrcans allover the world share similar sentiments. Let us hope that oneday our dreams will become reality. I just have certaincomments to make.The first is that Gambian / African culture is indeedincluded in the curriculum, in Social and Environmental Studiesand in the socalled 'silent' curriculum. Cultural events alsofrequently take place in schools. Teachers do their best toinculcate the 'ethics, mores and values of the nation', but inmany cases their efforts are not complemented by parents andguardians. Many parents do not bother to visit schools to findout about their child's progress except when there is a seriousproblem. There are times when parents openly admit that theyare powerless to do anything about their child's behaviour.Parent/Teacher meetings are generally poorly attended, and thisreflects the general attitude of the public to teaching.The fact is about 80% of teachers in our senior secondaryschools come from other West African countries; from, if I maysay so, other cultures. A teacher can come from anothercountry today and start teaching cultural issues the followingday. Heads of school do their best to monitor what goes onin the classroom but cannot stop them exalting their owncultural values. These teachers in many cases are not willingto learn the way we do things, and leave as soon as theymake enough money to go to the west.Gambians - how can one put this? - do not like teaching. Andwe do our best to discourage our kids from taking up theprofession. If we are to be successful in inculcating ourvalues on our children we must be prepared to do itourselves. It is that simple.The other point raised by Latjor is also important. Namelythe position of English vis a vis African languages. While Ido not believe that Gambian schools are still teaching the'mores, ethics and values' of the white man, I think moreneeds to be done to encourage the use of African languages,especially in the primary schools. Ngugi has written a lot onthis subject and his ideas appeal to many Africans, includingmyself. But in order to get a balanced view we need to putNgugi ideas side with those of other African intellectuals,mainly from West Africa, to see what we can learn from bothpositions. Ngugi is himself aware of the type of problems anddifficulties we are likely to face: 'Problems of literacy.Problems of publishing. Problems of lack of a criticaltradition. Problems of orthography. Problems of having very manylanguages in the same country.'Once we have identified possible solutions to these, we willhave solved more than half of the problem.Thanks for reading.MOMODOUOn Thu, 26 Jun 1997,Gabriel Ndow wrote:> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 02:36:45 -0700> From: latjor Ndow < ndukuman@avana.net > To: gndow@spelman.edu > Subject: culture> Greetings:> Let me join the discussion on culture by sharing part of an article I> wrote in the magazine I used to publish "Tey Mu Lerr" about two years> ago. The article was entitled "Culture: The Foundation and Guide of a> People".> ... despite the fact that culture permeates all areas of human activity,> relatively little attention has been given to the issue. The leaders of> the day (post-independence) were apparently satisfied (and continue to> be) with the idea that by creating a 'Ministry of Culture' (usually an> appendage of another ministry) they have done their duty towards their> cultural heritage. A commentator once jokingly stated that the day> African governments created 'Ministries of Culture' for the propagation> of African culture was the day African Culture got into deep trouble!> The seriousness and validity of this 'joke' cannot be ignored.> When one scrutinizes the performance of African governments regarding> Culture, they for the most part have reduced it to a National Troupe> with acrobatic dancers and fire-eaters to entertain the public on> aupicious occassions as well as for tourist consumption. The> consequences of their actions obviously escaped the minds of many> regimes over the decades.> How insincere African governments are towards African culture is best> demonstrated by their non-inclusion in the educational curricular of> school-going children. Instead they continue to propagate the cultural> ethos of their former colonial masters. They continue to maintain the> status quo as they had inherited it with minor cosmetic changes to> confuse the people.> The educational apparata of a government are generally designed to> guarantee the future of the nation by inculcating the ethics, mores, and> values of the nation to the nation's young. Since one finds these> principles in the cultural domain and since in Africa, African Culture> is not taught in school, the question that begs to be asked is: 'What or> whose ethics, mores and values are being taught to the millions of> Africans passing through the educational systems devised by respective> African governments?' Of course the answer to this question is many> centuries old.> ...> Towards a National Cultural Policy> To discuss what a national cultural policy must entail, it is absolutely> necessary to dig deep into the bag of history and bring out answers to> questions raised similar to the above mentioned one. Others are: 'How> did European Imperialism attempt to destroy African Culture?' What was> the Missionary (Christian/Islamic) input?', etc...> When one studies the history of imperialism carefully, one soon> discovers that there is a definite pattern/method utilized to subjugate> the dominated societies. It matters not whether the invader is from> Japan, Greece, France or where ever. The invader quickly realizes that> by denying the dominated complete control of their language they are> better able to entrench themselves. This is done by the imposition of> the invaders language on the subjugated. The 'new' language becomes the> language employed in government, in education and in the technical> disciplines. It is a trivial matter for me to sight examples of this> occurence. Africa is the stirling example. The great giant of a writer> Ngugi wa Thiong'o describes the alienation this does to the colonized as> taking two interlinked forms:> >an active (or passive) distancing of one self from the reality around; >and an active (or passive) identification with that which is most >external to one's environment. It starts with a deliberate >disassociation of the language of conceptualization, of thinking, of >formal education, of mental development, from the language of daily >interaction in the home and in the community. It is like separating the >mind from the body so that they are occupying two unrelated linguistic >spheres in the same person. On a larger social scale it is like >producing a society of bodiless heads and headless bodies.> The colonized African is now completely vulnerable to exploitation since> his/her actions are now dictated by a mentality that is completely> foreign to his/her environment.> ...> In my next posting I shall discuss the 'Vernacularization of African> Languages'.> In peace,> LatJor------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 13:20:07 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970629124239.20750B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII must first of all commend Bass for the way he isdealing with such a complicated and sensitive issue. Everything -well, almost- he has said so far is clear and to the point.It is not my desire to distract him from the main issueunder discussion, but I do not really understand what he istrying to say in the paragraph beginning, 'Duke William'sconquest...', especially the part which says, 'the Grammar andsyntax followed the Anglo-Saxon pattern whereas thevocabulary(words) would be provided by French and Scandanavianand sometimes Latin.' Does this mean that there were no moreAnglo-Saxon words? Or does it simply mean that English cameunder the influence of other languages? Let me just add thatLatin, in fact, influenced both English grammar and syntax, asany traditional grammar book will show. We were told not toend a sentence with a preposition, not to begin one with aconjunction and so on. These were all Latin influences. Infact, Latin so dominated literary life that virtually allwriters wrote in it. Until people like Chaucer came andstarted writing in the VERNACULAR( in this case referring toEnglish). These are only my thoughts and may be quitedifferent to ( I normally use different 'from' but some Englishintellectuals have argued that it is a Latin expression, andthat the Anglo Saxons said different 'to') what Bass had inmind. I am sorry if I have gone off the rails.Thanks for reading.MOMODOUOn Fri, 27 Jun1997, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> *** LANGUAGE AND THE ENGLISH TRIBE ******> Now that we know what Tribe and Tribalism are and how they differ from> Ethnic and Ethnicity in terms of what they refer to,we will now define our> second term,namely,LANGUAGE.It comes from the French word LANGUE which> initially meant Tongue, but gradually expanded to mean A System Of Words> And Combination Of Words Used By A Particular Group Or Community To Express> And Communicate Thoughts And Feelings.It can also be a sign of group> solidarity esp. for a community that feels threatened or marginalised.And> if one of several languages spoken in a given community is considered as> Socially Prestigious ,those who do not command it have limited> opportunities for political or economic advancement.Language is also the> external expression of the totality of the culture of a given community:> its geography, food, shelter,dress,transportation,customs,beliefs and its> understanding and interpretation of physical and social enviroment.So,in> addition to being a tool for communication and an intrument of power ,> Language is also the vessel that contains the past,the present and the> dreams of a given people.> It will be become apparent as soon as we have started talking about our> subject proper why we need to define these Terms above as they will be used> here,but in the meantime we want to look very quickly at the Tribal and> Language development of the very TRIBE that has not only given us the> English Language, but also played,for better or for worse, a pivotal role> in our intellectual development.> Fifty-Five years before the birth of Christ,the Emperor of Rome,Julius> Caesar, told a group of his expeditionary soldiers to cross the channel to> the Britsh Isles.The Emperor wanted> Corn,Cattle,Gold,Silver,Iron,Hides,Slaves and Hunting Dogs to help maintain> the Roman standard of living.When the soldiers got there,the only tribes> there then were the Celtic Tribes(the original inhabitants of the> Isles).Some of the tribal chiefs and their followers who resisted were> killed and others were caught and sent to Rome as slaves.As for the tribal> chiefs who either did not resist or actively cooperated with the> Colonizers,they were rewarded lavishly by the emperror.Their> foods,drinks,furniture and household equipments would now come from> Rome.And Special Roman schools were set up to teach their children Latin> and Roman history, culture and the Roman way of life.And in a space of just> a few years,an efficient system was in place to ensure the flow of human> and material resources from the British Isles to Rome. Thus was the> beginning of Colonialism for this Island.> In around 500AD (after the birth of Christ) three German Tribes (the> Angels,the Jutes and the Saxons) invaded and occupied much of this same> territory,killed lots of its Celtic inhabitants and took much of the land;> and because of the brutality in which this invasion was conducted,the> languages of the invaders became the means of communication on the> Island,so that in just few generations down the line,the entire Celtic> language(the language of the Original inhabitants) was almost dead except> for a handful of words.And so began the long and bloody history of the> Tribe the world now calls the AngloSaxons.> In 870AD,about three hundred and seventy years later,the Danish King by the> name CANUTE,invaded and took control of much of the Island.He also imposed> his language as the official language and the language of the upper> class,even though Latin continued to be taught to the children in> school.And the Danish control also continued for about two hundred years.> And in the famous year of 1066AD,the Duke of the French province of> Normandy,Duke William,Conquered the entire island and declared himself the> King of England and Duke of Normandy simultaneously.Duke William was a> descendant of the Scandanavians who had conquered and taken control of this> french province.The word NORMANS means the people from the north (north of> Europe).So,Duke William and his followers also imposed their language,which> was nothing but a mixture of french and Scandanavian known in France as the> Northern dialect.So,the Norman control also continued for another four> hundred years,during which French became the language of Government, Law ,> the Aristocracy,the Royal Circles,Arts, Literature and Philosophy,even> though schools still continue to teach the children in Latin.> Duke William's conquest is considered as the real beginning of what we now> call the English Language.And it works like this: the Grammar and Syntax> followed the AngloSaxon pattern whereas the vocabulary (words) would be> provided by French and Scandanavian and sometimes Latin.> This, in short, is the Tribal and Language history of the AngloSaxons; and> understanding it will be become very handy for us when we start to look at> our own somewhat chaotic Tribal and Language history,which is what we will> try to do in OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT. And until then?> Regards Basssss!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 17:09:09 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Alledged TortureMessage-ID: < 01BC84AF.2E8F0780@digp.qatar.net.qa Tombong!Welcome back,Mr.resourceful! We have been enormously orphaned here interms of getting factual information from the ground,Gambia.While you weresilent,we were hoping the OBSERVER would be able to fill the informationgap you have left behind,but that was not to be.So,I am very happy that youare back.And thanks for the News.Regards Basss!!----------From: TSaidy1050@aol.com [SMTP: TSaidy1050@aol.com Sent: 23/OYN/1418 09:48 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: Alledged TortureGambia-l,As first reported by Latjor, allegations of torture were made by somesupporters of UDP who were arrested for wrongful gathering (Politicalrally/congress without a permit).These are allegations that the Government is taking very seriously andinvestigations are being conducted. When the Observer Newspaper firstpublished the allegations, President Jammeh was on a state visit to Turkey.Reacting to the allegations, the State Department of Justice and AttorneyGeneral's Chambers released this press release: -PRESS RELEASEFor immediate releaseThe Government of the Republic of The Gambia has noted with concern theallegations of alleged torture of some supporters of the United DemocraticParty. The Government wishes to assure the General public that the matterwill be fully investigated by the police whose findings and recommendationswill be submitted to the ATTORNEY General's Chambers for appropriateaction.The general public is being further assured that the Government is here toprotect them and will not condone torture of any form whatsoever. Thismatteris being taken seriously and the public is urged to be co-operative duringthe investigations.The Gambia is a country of law and order, peace and harmony. All personsliving in this country shall be treated equally before the law be theymembers of the opposition or not. The Government is here for the people andit is thus natural that it is here to protect the interest of the people,tothis end the Government pledges to work assiduously towards full enjoymentofthe fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution.26th June, 1997State Department of JusticeMarina ParadeBanjul, The Gambia.The APRC Government does not encourage torture, would do all within itspowereradicate it if it is really being practised by some members of thedisciplined forces.BUDGET SPEECH DAY, JUNE 27, 1997Friday was the Budget Day in The Gambia, similar to the State of the Unionaddress given by the President of the US. In The Gambia, instead of thePresident, the Secretary of State for Finance and Economic Affairs deliversthe speech at the National Assembly.This year's budget is unique in the sense that it is a transitional budgetora mini budget to cover the next six months. The Gambia is changing from afiscal year (July-June) to a calendar year (January- December). There isnothing new or surprising in the mini budget. There are no new taxes, noincrease in fees, or reduction in taxes. It is the same as last yearsprovisions, extended to cover the next six months.It has been a while, Peace!!!Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 17:53:46 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01BC84B5.CF26BA20@dife.qatar.net.qa Mr.Njie!Thanks for your response.Yes,I just meant to say that English wasinfluenced by other Languages.No,I am not denying the Latin influence,butwe are here talking about the years immediately after 1066, the OLD ENGLISHera, more than hundred years before the first university was built,orAristotle (his Logic and Philosophy)translated,or the Latin Classics(including its grammar and syntax) was understood and used by the rulingclass.Regards Basss!----------From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Sent: 23/OYN/1418 04:20 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAI must first of all commend Bass for the way he isdealing with such a complicated and sensitive issue. Everything -well, almost- he has said so far is clear and to the point.It is not my desire to distract him from the main issueunder discussion, but I do not really understand what he istrying to say in the paragraph beginning, 'Duke William'sconquest...', especially the part which says, 'the Grammar andsyntax followed the Anglo-Saxon pattern whereas thevocabulary(words) would be provided by French and Scandanavianand sometimes Latin.' Does this mean that there were no moreAnglo-Saxon words? Or does it simply mean that English cameunder the influence of other languages? Let me just add thatLatin, in fact, influenced both English grammar and syntax, asany traditional grammar book will show. We were told not toend a sentence with a preposition, not to begin one with aconjunction and so on. These were all Latin influences. Infact, Latin so dominated literary life that virtually allwriters wrote in it. Until people like Chaucer came andstarted writing in the VERNACULAR( in this case referring toEnglish). These are only my thoughts and may be quitedifferent to ( I normally use different 'from' but some Englishintellectuals have argued that it is a Latin expression, andthat the Anglo Saxons said different 'to') what Bass had inmind. I am sorry if I have gone off the rails.Thanks for reading.MOMODOUOn Fri, 27 Jun1997, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> *** LANGUAGE AND THE ENGLISH TRIBE ******> Now that we know what Tribe and Tribalism are and how they differ from> Ethnic and Ethnicity in terms of what they refer to,we will now defineour> second term,namely,LANGUAGE.It comes from the French word LANGUE which> initially meant Tongue, but gradually expanded to mean A System Of Words> And Combination Of Words Used By A Particular Group Or Community ToExpress> And Communicate Thoughts And Feelings.It can also be a sign of group> solidarity esp. for a community that feels threatened or marginalised.And> if one of several languages spoken in a given community is considered as> Socially Prestigious ,those who do not command it have limited> opportunities for political or economic advancement.Language is also the> external expression of the totality of the culture of a given community:> its geography, food, shelter,dress,transportation,customs,beliefs and its> understanding and interpretation of physical and social enviroment.So,in> addition to being a tool for communication and an intrument of power ,> Language is also the vessel that contains the past,the present and the> dreams of a given people.> It will be become apparent as soon as we have started talking about our> subject proper why we need to define these Terms above as they will beused> here,but in the meantime we want to look very quickly at the Tribal and> Language development of the very TRIBE that has not only given us the> English Language, but also played,for better or for worse, a pivotal role> in our intellectual development.> Fifty-Five years before the birth of Christ,the Emperor of Rome,Julius> Caesar, told a group of his expeditionary soldiers to cross the channelto> the Britsh Isles.The Emperor wanted> Corn,Cattle,Gold,Silver,Iron,Hides,Slaves and Hunting Dogs to helpmaintain> the Roman standard of living.When the soldiers got there,the only tribes> there then were the Celtic Tribes(the original inhabitants of the> Isles).Some of the tribal chiefs and their followers who resisted were> killed and others were caught and sent to Rome as slaves.As for thetribal> chiefs who either did not resist or actively cooperated with the> Colonizers,they were rewarded lavishly by the emperror.Their> foods,drinks,furniture and household equipments would now come from> Rome.And Special Roman schools were set up to teach their children Latin> and Roman history, culture and the Roman way of life.And in a space ofjust> a few years,an efficient system was in place to ensure the flow of human> and material resources from the British Isles to Rome. Thus was the> beginning of Colonialism for this Island.> In around 500AD (after the birth of Christ) three German Tribes (the> Angels,the Jutes and the Saxons) invaded and occupied much of this same> territory,killed lots of its Celtic inhabitants and took much of theland;> and because of the brutality in which this invasion was conducted,the> languages of the invaders became the means of communication on the> Island,so that in just few generations down the line,the entire Celtic> language(the language of the Original inhabitants) was almost dead except> for a handful of words.And so began the long and bloody history of the> Tribe the world now calls the AngloSaxons.> In 870AD,about three hundred and seventy years later,the Danish King bythe> name CANUTE,invaded and took control of much of the Island.He alsoimposed> his language as the official language and the language of the upper> class,even though Latin continued to be taught to the children in> school.And the Danish control also continued for about two hundred years.> And in the famous year of 1066AD,the Duke of the French province of> Normandy,Duke William,Conquered the entire island and declared himselfthe> King of England and Duke of Normandy simultaneously.Duke William was a> descendant of the Scandanavians who had conquered and taken control ofthis> french province.The word NORMANS means the people from the north (northof> Europe).So,Duke William and his followers also imposed theirlanguage,which> was nothing but a mixture of french and Scandanavian known in France asthe> Northern dialect.So,the Norman control also continued for another four> hundred years,during which French became the language of Government, Law> the Aristocracy,the Royal Circles,Arts, Literature and Philosophy,even> though schools still continue to teach the children in Latin.> Duke William's conquest is considered as the real beginning of what wenow> call the English Language.And it works like this: the Grammar and Syntax> followed the AngloSaxon pattern whereas the vocabulary (words) would be> provided by French and Scandanavian and sometimes Latin.> This, in short, is the Tribal and Language history of the AngloSaxons;and> understanding it will be become very handy for us when we start to lookat> our own somewhat chaotic Tribal and Language history,which is what wewill> try to do in OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT. And until then?> Regards Basssss!!egards Basssss!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 20:33:40 -0400 (AST)From: C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: culture2 (fwd)Message-ID: < 01IKNN03RAAA00732H@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITNice piece Latjorr ...I was wondering though if you could comment onhow the lack of an alphabet/character set formost African languages could affect any attemptto raise their profile.Cherno,Atlanta.------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:55:53 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re:culture (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:27:02 -0700From: latjor Ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: re:cultureGreetings Momodou:Your comments are appreciated. You touched on several important issueswhich need to be addressed individually. I shall only address one issuehere and touch on the others later. But before I do let me quickly saythat you are quite right that our schools are full of 'foreign' (mostlyGhanian and Sierra Leonean - I think) teachers. More Gambians do need toenter the teaching field. However, having other African teachers is notthe major problem as far as the inclusion of African Culture into thecurriculum. It is not teachers in the classroom who design thecurriculum, it is government!Your comment:> The first is that Gambian / African culture is indeed> included in the curriculum, in Social and Environmental> Studies and in the socalled 'silent' curriculum.Interesting. What does this imply? Does it mean that African cultureonly has relevance in these two 'safe' subjects? What about subjectssuch as mathematics, physics, languages, religious studies, government,music, philosophy ...?Lest one does not see how culture plays a role in subjects such asmathematics (physcis,chemistry etc..), let me remind you thattrigonometry, arithmetic, geometry, algebra, quadratic equations, andtheorems such as the so called 'pythagorean theorem' were all developedin Africa! Yet all textbooks being used in Gambia (and elsewhere)portray these disciplines as having been developed by mostly Greeks! Canyou imagine a young gambian (African) reading in her standardmathematics textbook that 5000 years ago African students like herselfwhere being given problems such as finding the volume of a cylinder(problem 41 -43 of the Rhind Mathematical Papyrus) and problems ofgeometric progression (problem 79 of the Kahun Papyrus) then furnishinganswers following strict rules of mathematics.'So what?', one may ask. That is just historical information and hasnothing to do with what we are discussing. I would respond to such aquery as such; 'for the same reason our textbook authors find itnecessary (science books included) to remind us (or more appropriatelytheir people) about historical personalities such as Pythagoras andStrabo, it is for the same reason we must include our ancestors whocontributed greatly to the disciplines we study in our schools. Itreinforces the cultural identity of a people. Take any standard Physicstextbook for example, you will find upwards of 700 insertions of ahistorical nature regarding who did what, when and where. I do not haveto tell you that Africa does not feature prominently in theseinsertions. History happens to be one of the factors (linguistic andpsychological being the others) that contribute to the collectivepersonality of a people, the latter giving rise to the cultural identityof a people.In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 02:22:23 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re:culture (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:55:53 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: re:culture (fwd)---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:27:02 -0700From: latjor Ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: re:cultureGreetings Momodou:Your comments are appreciated. You touched on several important issueswhich need to be addressed individually. I shall only address one issuehere and touch on the others later. But before I do let me quickly saythat you are quite right that our schools are full of 'foreign' (mostlyGhanian and Sierra Leonean - I think) teachers. More Gambians do need toenter the teaching field. However, having other African teachers is notthe major problem as far as the inclusion of African Culture into thecurriculum. It is not teachers in the classroom who design thecurriculum, it is government!Your comment:> The first is that Gambian / African culture is indeed> included in the curriculum, in Social and Environmental> Studies and in the socalled 'silent' curriculum.Interesting. What does this imply? Does it mean that African cultureonly has relevance in these two 'safe' subjects? What about subjectssuch as mathematics, physics, languages, religious studies, government,music, philosophy ...?Lest one does not see how culture plays a role in subjects such asmathematics (physcis,chemistry etc..), let me remind you thattrigonometry, arithmetic, geometry, algebra, quadratic equations, andtheorems such as the so called 'pythagorean theorem' were all developedin Africa! Yet all textbooks being used in Gambia (and elsewhere)portray these disciplines as having been developed by mostly Greeks! Canyou imagine a young gambian (African) reading in her standardmathematics textbook that 5000 years ago African students like herselfwhere being given problems such as finding the volume of a cylinder(problem 41 -43 of the Rhind Mathematical Papyrus) and problems ofgeometric progression (problem 79 of the Kahun Papyrus) then furnishinganswers following strict rules of mathematics.'So what?', one may ask. That is just historical information and hasnothing to do with what we are discussing. I would respond to such aquery as such; 'for the same reason our textbook authors find itnecessary (science books included) to remind us (or more appropriatelytheir people) about historical personalities such as Pythagoras andStrabo, it is for the same reason we must include our ancestors whocontributed greatly to the disciplines we study in our schools. Itreinforces the cultural identity of a people. Take any standard Physicstextbook for example, you will find upwards of 700 insertions of ahistorical nature regarding who did what, when and where. I do not haveto tell you that Africa does not feature prominently in theseinsertions. History happens to be one of the factors (linguistic andpsychological being the others) that contribute to the collectivepersonality of a people, the latter giving rise to the cultural identityof a people.In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 09:11:17 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: E-mail to gambia collegeMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970630071117Z-232@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, back after a nice week-end I=B4m so glad to see the comments one-mail, computers, and university of the Gambia.I think it was me, who maybe made some confusions on the matter of thecompany involved. Now Mr. Grotnes has ensured everyone - I hope, thatthere is no conflict if we from outside try to help the gambianinstitutions with hardware and software-supplies. The more the better.Hes company can give service, courses, advises etc. inside the country.He has also ensured me, that the telephone costs will be a minimum. Soto me this is the first step to get the institutions on the net, so wecan communicate directly every day about what they need, what we can doto help, information of scholarships, etc. And the students and theteachers can contact you and institutions inside and outside The Gambia.And having The Gambia College on our Gambia-L should be fatastic, Ithink.=20I=B4ve asked Mr. Grotnes to contact The GTTI. If we could also link theAgriculture and fisheries institutions etc. What a break through !!Friday I posted an e- mail to Mr. Manneh at the Gambia College, tointroduce myself and my offer. Now I=B4ll will wait for the answer tocome, and then inform you on the net.If you in US can communicate, and maybe find some mashines and afoundation which will pay the mashines, the sending-costs, and maybesome money to maintain it in the gambia (service, set up and so) I thinkthat you should do so. Then keep contact to the Director of GambiaCollege, and ask them to make a requestion to the authorities to get itall in free of charge, tax etc. Who will be responsible in US ?And when it comes to all of you other there, how was your get-togethersome weeks ago ?Sorry my job is calling. I`ll come back later.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 9:56:03 +0000From: S Njie < S.Njie@commonwealth.int To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < DB6ADB3001D23A00@commonwealth.int MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"Content-disposition: inlineContent-transfer-encoding: 7bitHi Tombong,Glad to know that you have settle down back home and thatyou are now DPS at MTIE.I hope yourself and Fams will do agood job encouraging bonafide investors to invest inlongterm projects that will be mutually beneficial to theCountry as well as the Investor.London's still wet and miserable despite it being June /July.Penda is back at work at the High Commission and sendsher regards.Do drop me a line sometime,if there are any newsworthyinitiatives goig on.Out here we are preparing for theCommonwealth Heads of Government meeting in October inEdinburgh and I am sure Gambia will be represented at thehighest level.Kind Regards.------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 14:49:33 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970630135053.AAA12200@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Sahir Drammeh and Ebrima Mboob , have been added to the list.Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a your introductions to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 14:31:03 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970630142836.23412A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThanks very much for your prompt response. I appreciate itvery much and look forward with relish to Part 3.Regards,MOMODOUOn Sun, 29 Jun1997, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> Mr.Njie!> Thanks for your response.Yes,I just meant to say that English was> influenced by other Languages.No,I am not denying the Latin influence,but> we are here talking about the years immediately after 1066, the OLD ENGLISH> era, more than hundred years before the first university was built,or> Aristotle (his Logic and Philosophy)translated,or the Latin Classics> (including its grammar and syntax) was understood and used by the ruling> class.> Regards Basss!> ----------> From: M. Njie[SMTP: mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Sent: 23/OYN/1418 04:20 a> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA> I must first of all commend Bass for the way he is> dealing with such a complicated and sensitive issue. Everything -> well, almost- he has said so far is clear and to the point.> It is not my desire to distract him from the main issue> under discussion, but I do not really understand what he is> trying to say in the paragraph beginning, 'Duke William's> conquest...', especially the part which says, 'the Grammar and> syntax followed the Anglo-Saxon pattern whereas the> vocabulary(words) would be provided by French and Scandanavian> and sometimes Latin.' Does this mean that there were no more> Anglo-Saxon words? Or does it simply mean that English came> under the influence of other languages? Let me just add that> Latin, in fact, influenced both English grammar and syntax, as> any traditional grammar book will show. We were told not to> end a sentence with a preposition, not to begin one with a> conjunction and so on. These were all Latin influences. In> fact, Latin so dominated literary life that virtually all> writers wrote in it. Until people like Chaucer came and> started writing in the VERNACULAR( in this case referring to> English). These are only my thoughts and may be quite> different to ( I normally use different 'from' but some English> intellectuals have argued that it is a Latin expression, and> that the Anglo Saxons said different 'to') what Bass had in> mind. I am sorry if I have gone off the rails.> Thanks for reading.> MOMODOU> On Fri, 27 Jun> 1997, BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH wrote:> > *** LANGUAGE AND THE ENGLISH TRIBE ******> >> > Now that we know what Tribe and Tribalism are and how they differ from> > Ethnic and Ethnicity in terms of what they refer to,we will now define> our> > second term,namely,LANGUAGE.It comes from the French word LANGUE which> > initially meant Tongue, but gradually expanded to mean A System Of Words> > And Combination Of Words Used By A Particular Group Or Community To> Express> > And Communicate Thoughts And Feelings.It can also be a sign of group> > solidarity esp. for a community that feels threatened or marginalised.And> > if one of several languages spoken in a given community is considered as> > Socially Prestigious ,those who do not command it have limited> > opportunities for political or economic advancement.Language is also the> > external expression of the totality of the culture of a given community:> > its geography, food, shelter,dress,transportation,customs,beliefs and its> > understanding and interpretation of physical and social enviroment.So,in> > addition to being a tool for communication and an intrument of power ,> > Language is also the vessel that contains the past,the present and the> > dreams of a given people.> >> > It will be become apparent as soon as we have started talking about our> > subject proper why we need to define these Terms above as they will be> used> > here,but in the meantime we want to look very quickly at the Tribal and> > Language development of the very TRIBE that has not only given us the> > English Language, but also played,for better or for worse, a pivotal role> > in our intellectual development.> >> > Fifty-Five years before the birth of Christ,the Emperor of Rome,Julius> > Caesar, told a group of his expeditionary soldiers to cross the channel> to> > the Britsh Isles.The Emperor wanted> > Corn,Cattle,Gold,Silver,Iron,Hides,Slaves and Hunting Dogs to help> maintain> > the Roman standard of living.When the soldiers got there,the only tribes> > there then were the Celtic Tribes(the original inhabitants of the> > Isles).Some of the tribal chiefs and their followers who resisted were> > killed and others were caught and sent to Rome as slaves.As for the> tribal> > chiefs who either did not resist or actively cooperated with the> > Colonizers,they were rewarded lavishly by the emperror.Their> > foods,drinks,furniture and household equipments would now come from> > Rome.And Special Roman schools were set up to teach their children Latin> > and Roman history, culture and the Roman way of life.And in a space of> just> > a few years,an efficient system was in place to ensure the flow of human> > and material resources from the British Isles to Rome. Thus was the> > beginning of Colonialism for this Island.> >> > In around 500AD (after the birth of Christ) three German Tribes (the> > Angels,the Jutes and the Saxons) invaded and occupied much of this same> > territory,killed lots of its Celtic inhabitants and took much of the> land;> > and because of the brutality in which this invasion was conducted,the> > languages of the invaders became the means of communication on the> > Island,so that in just few generations down the line,the entire Celtic> > language(the language of the Original inhabitants) was almost dead except> > for a handful of words.And so began the long and bloody history of the> > Tribe the world now calls the AngloSaxons.> >> > In 870AD,about three hundred and seventy years later,the Danish King by> the> > name CANUTE,invaded and took control of much of the Island.He also> imposed> > his language as the official language and the language of the upper> > class,even though Latin continued to be taught to the children in> > school.And the Danish control also continued for about two hundred years.> >> > And in the famous year of 1066AD,the Duke of the French province of> > Normandy,Duke William,Conquered the entire island and declared himself> the> > King of England and Duke of Normandy simultaneously.Duke William was a> > descendant of the Scandanavians who had conquered and taken control of> this> > french province.The word NORMANS means the people from the north (north> of> > Europe).So,Duke William and his followers also imposed their> language,which> > was nothing but a mixture of french and Scandanavian known in France as> the> > Northern dialect.So,the Norman control also continued for another four> > hundred years,during which French became the language of Government, Law> ,> > the Aristocracy,the Royal Circles,Arts, Literature and Philosophy,even> > though schools still continue to teach the children in Latin.> >> > Duke William's conquest is considered as the real beginning of what we> now> > call the English Language.And it works like this: the Grammar and Syntax> > followed the AngloSaxon pattern whereas the vocabulary (words) would be> > provided by French and Scandanavian and sometimes Latin.> >> > This, in short, is the Tribal and Language history of the AngloSaxons;> and> > understanding it will be become very handy for us when we start to look> at> > our own somewhat chaotic Tribal and Language history,which is what we> will> > try to do in OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT. And until then?> >> >> > Regards Basssss!!> >> >> >> >> >> >> >> egards Basssss!!> >> >> >> >------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 15:50:54 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re:culture (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970630152254.23412B@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIiF 'African Culture' is to be included in the curriculum asa subject, it is very important for those who are toimplement it - mainly teachers- to be aware of the content andteaching strategies, if the desired educational outcomes are tobe achieved. Surely, there has to be a selection of what isto be taught ('African Culture' being so wide a subject), andparents, teachers, students and the community at large shouldappreciate its importance. If someone without any previousknowledge or training as regards curriculum content and teachingstrategies is asked to implement it, what will be the result?I agree in principle with the idea of 'African Culture' tobe taught in schools, but it has to be done at a regionalor sub-regional level for it to be successful. So thatteachers from other African countries would be in a betterposition to implement it wherever they find themselves. Let usnot forget that curricula are based on certain assumptions,philosophies, or beliefs about education. If we do not sharesimilar beliefs with our African brothers and sisters, theimplementation process is likely to suffer.Latjor is right that curriculum planning and development ismainly left in the hands of government officials, and this isa pity. An attempt was made in 1987 to include parents butdespite their opposition to the then 'New Education Policy', itwent ahead anyway. Most teachers, including Heads, were opposedto it, and this was obviously a recipe for disaster. Teacherswere not properly trained to implement the new curriculum, andit was business as usual for them. I do not want toelaborate on the failures of the Policy. The point I want tomake is that in this case even Gambians found it difficult tocope with change in their education system. I am not surewhether people from other countries would fare any better.Thanks for reading.MOMODOUOn Mon, 30Jun 1997, Gabriel Ndow wrote:> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:55:53 -0400 (EDT)> From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu > Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: re:culture (fwd)> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 01:27:02 -0700> From: latjor Ndow < ndukuman@avana.net > To: gndow@spelman.edu > Subject: re:culture> Greetings Momodou:> Your comments are appreciated. You touched on several important issues> which need to be addressed individually. I shall only address one issue> here and touch on the others later. But before I do let me quickly say> that you are quite right that our schools are full of 'foreign' (mostly> Ghanian and Sierra Leonean - I think) teachers. More Gambians do need to> enter the teaching field. However, having other African teachers is not> the major problem as far as the inclusion of African Culture into the> curriculum. It is not teachers in the classroom who design the> curriculum, it is government!> Your comment:> > The first is that Gambian / African culture is indeed> > included in the curriculum, in Social and Environmental> > Studies and in the socalled 'silent' curriculum.> Interesting. What does this imply? Does it mean that African culture> only has relevance in these two 'safe' subjects? What about subjects> such as mathematics, physics, languages, religious studies, government,> music, philosophy ...?> Lest one does not see how culture plays a role in subjects such as> mathematics (physcis,chemistry etc..), let me remind you that> trigonometry, arithmetic, geometry, algebra, quadratic equations, and> theorems such as the so called 'pythagorean theorem' were all developed> in Africa! Yet all textbooks being used in Gambia (and elsewhere)> portray these disciplines as having been developed by mostly Greeks! Can> you imagine a young gambian (African) reading in her standard> mathematics textbook that 5000 years ago African students like herself> where being given problems such as finding the volume of a cylinder> (problem 41 -43 of the Rhind Mathematical Papyrus) and problems of> geometric progression (problem 79 of the Kahun Papyrus) then furnishing> answers following strict rules of mathematics.> 'So what?', one may ask. That is just historical information and has> nothing to do with what we are discussing. I would respond to such a> query as such; 'for the same reason our textbook authors find it> necessary (science books included) to remind us (or more appropriately> their people) about historical personalities such as Pythagoras and> Strabo, it is for the same reason we must include our ancestors who> contributed greatly to the disciplines we study in our schools. It> reinforces the cultural identity of a people. Take any standard Physics> textbook for example, you will find upwards of 700 insertions of a> historical nature regarding who did what, when and where. I do not have> to tell you that Africa does not feature prominently in these> insertions. History happens to be one of the factors (linguistic and> psychological being the others) that contribute to the collective> personality of a people, the latter giving rise to the cultural identity> of a people.> In peace,> LatJor------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 13:31:16 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Progress on Internet connectivity.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970630130225.12752A-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I think I speak for a lot of Gambians when I reassure the Grotnesbrothers and all the non-Gambians helping to bring the Internet to TheGambia that their work is highly appreciated and that nothing is suspectabout running a legitimate enterprise in The Gambia or volunteering tohelp (as alas too few Gambians do).On another matter, I think the Education committee has been, quitefrankly, ineffectual. Perhaps the members can regroup and revamp thecommittee by for example asking for more volunteers on Gambia-l. If theyon the other hand feel that they cannot carry out their duties, theyshould let us know so that we can look at forming another committee orhave the GambiaNet committee take on that responsibility. We now have alot of momentum on the Internet connectivity issue with people offeringhelp and hardware. If we do not seize this opportunity now, the secondopportunity could be a long time in coming.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 11:18:52 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: lost factoidsMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970630111642.40010B-100000@dante05.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIsorry to bother everyone again, but during a particularly fiercecyber-spring cleaning I deleted some stuff I now wish I had: 1) doesanyone have the messages about the insecticide that was suppposed to workreally well with mosquito-nets?2) who was it who sells the calendars with Wolof proverbs?Thanks so much, Ylva------------------------------Date: 30 Jun 1997 18:14:42 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT-FINANCE: World Bank Promotes 'Effective' StateMessage-ID: < 624033758.142461261@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 25-Jun-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT-FINANCE: World Bank Promotes 'Effective' State//ATT EDS: The following item is under embargo and may not beprinted or otherwise reproduced before 1900 GMT on Wednesday, Jun.25//WASHINGTON, Jun 25 (IPS) - The World Bank's latest annual reporton global development rebuffs those who favour minimal governmentpresence in national life.But the Bank also criticises governments in which ''policiesdevised by technocrats (are) accorded pride of place'' at theexpense of responsiveness and accountability to the public.''Development -- economic, social, and sustainable -- withoutan effective state is impossible,'' the Bank says in this year'sWorld Development Report.Bank officials readily admit the agency itself has promotedboth the notion of the small state as well as big government.Having devoted its early years to development policies andprojects that required -- and, in turn, reinforced -- large andunresponsive state structures, the Bank more recently has promoteda model of small, non-interventionist, and market-friendly states.Its new report is not a departure from the latter argument, but''an amplification of what it means to be market-friendly,'' saysJoseph Stiglitz, the Bank's chief economist.The Bank now embraces the notion of the ''effective state'' as''one which harnesses the energy of private business andindividuals, and acts as their partner and catalyst, instead ofrestricting their partnership,'' according to a statement releasedwith the report.This conclusion is based in large part on a survey of some3,600 local businesses in 69 countries, according to AjayChhibber, who led the team of Bank staffers charged with writingthe report. This was the first time in the annual report's 20-yearhistory that the agency used such a survey.Additionally, the report draws on the history of Westernindustrialisation and the ''important role of the state in the'miracle' economies of East Asia.''The report is ''not a recipe book'' of specific policiesgovernments should follow, says Stiglitz. Rather, it advances atwo-part strategy to guide countries in building effective states.First, states must focus on ''five fundamental tasks (that) lieat the core of every government's mission,'' the report argues.These include: establishing law and order and securing privateproperty rights; maintaining macroeconomic stability while notinterfering with private markets; investing in basic services andinfrastructure; maintaining social safety nets; and safeguardingthe environment.In many countries with weak states -- including the poorestones and those emerging from conflicts -- Stiglitz asserts,''people aren't asking what to do, but where to begin.'' Ratherthan try to do too much with too little, he adds, they shouldstart with these ''pure public goods'', which the private sectorcannot provide.Thus, the report argues, states would prevent their workloadfrom exceeding their ''capability''. It defines this as ''theability to undertake and promote collective actions efficiently.''The strategy's second element is to improve that capability by''reinvigorating public institutions,'' chiefly by improving civilservants' performance and reducing political interference in theirwork.The report highlights three measures: establishing effectiverules and restraints; fostering competition within the bureaucracyand between public and private service providers; and increasingcitizens' ''voice and partnership'' with the private sector.The report places particular emphasis on curbing governments'''discretionary actions''. It promotes policies that reduce statecontrol over foreign trade, remove entry barriers for privateindustry, and privatise state enterprises as ways to fightcorruption.Acknowledging that corruption has increased under manyprivatisation schemes, Chhibber argues that this ''is really asymptom of underlying problems in the interface between the publicand private sector.''The key to stamping out corruption, the report argues, is towrest regulatory power from the hands of individual officials;reduce the number and complexity of regulations with which theprivate sector must comply; and ensure that the resulting rulesare enforced.The report also says corruption flourishes where civil servicewages have fallen too far behind private-sector pay. It argues,however, that wages at the upper echelons of bureaucracy have beenundermined by excessive hiring at the lower end, and suggests anyraise in salaries for superiors should be tied to layoffs fortheir underlings. Thus, wages might be raised without exceedingbudget limits set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).Altogether, these reforms will yield ''good economic policiesand stronger institutional capacity'' and, in turn, fastereconomic growth for countries implementing them successfully, thereport asserts.It acknowledges, however, that ''reforms have little appeal ifthe winners cannot compensate the losers'' and adds: ''A furtherproblem is that the benefits are often realised in the future,whereas the losses are immediate.''For these political reasons as much as anything else, thereport says, ''reforms only succeed if they are directed byleaders with a clear vision of the way things could be, and acontagious determination to turn that vision into reality.''This may sound to some like an endorsement of authoritariangovernments headed by charismatic leaders, but the report makesthe point that ''no single type of regime can guarantee economicand social progress.''Entitled 'The State in a Changing World, the otherwise tame andgeneral report singles out ''the predatory state'' as''inconsistent with economic development''. It cites the examplesof Romania under Nicolae Ceausescu and Haiti under Francois 'PapaDoc' Duvalier and his son, Jean-Claude 'Baby Doc' Duvalier.(END/IPS/AA/YJC/97)Origin: Washington/DEVELOPMENT-FINANCE/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 30 Jun 1997 18:16:49 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: Africa Winning the Battle on MeningitisMessage-ID: < 2759917534.142461480@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 25-Jun-97 ***Title: HEALTH: Africa Winning the Battle ocby Gustavo CapdevilaGENEVA, Jun 25 (IPS) - The campaign launched barely five monthsago to fight meningitis epidemics in Africa has made goodprogress, announced the World Health Organisation Wednesday.The International Coordinating Group (ICG) created last Januaryby the World Health Organisation (WHO) considered its efforts tohelp the African countries affected by the 1996 to 1997 meningitisepidemic have been successful.Hiroshi Nakajima, WHO director general, said ''Thanks to theICG, no country which urgently needed vaccine was denied it.''The ICG, made up of agencies within the United Nations (UN)system, non governmental organisations and other cooperatingtechnical institutions, closed an evaluation meeting in GenevaWednesday.The WHO was joined by the UN Children's Fund, the InternationalFederation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Medecinssans Frontieres and the Association for Aid to PreventativeMedicine.The campaign was planned after the especially serious Africanmeningitis epidemics of 1995 to 1996, which affected some 150,000people, and caused more than 16,000 deaths.Health experts predicted a shortfall of vaccine in 1997 due tothe immense demand of 1996.The first ICG mission dealt with the rational use of thelimited amounts of vaccine, which barely reached 14 million doses.Technicians from ICG member organisations advised the WHO onthe best way to distribute the vaccine in order to meet thecritical needs and to avoid waste.''We were able to meet all urgent needs,'' said Nakajima.The group monitors menigitis and threats of outbreaks,evaluates the need for vaccine, antibiotics and injectionequipment and supervises the acquisition, storage and distributionof material.Since last November, 16 African countries made the commitmentto unite their efforts to improve the battle against meningitis.The nations affected carried out national plans which included thetraining of health personnel and laboratory technicians.These countries evaluated the needs for vaccines and otherdrugs, based on criteria on the low risk populations, theepidemiological patterns of the illness and the available stocksof vaccine in each national territory.The campaign had financial aid from cooperation entities inDenmark, Britain, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States. Atotal of three million dollars were raised, with a million dollarWHO donation top up.The Coordinating Group it managed to cover the urgent needs forvaccine, the rational use of the available vaccines, the obtainingof favourable prices, while avoiding serum wastage in its firstworking period.This body also helped provide safe injections and betterplanning in the countries, from a preventative fund for 1998 andimprovement of suervision, and preparation for epidemics in highrisk countries.''The existence of the ICG has meant that countries have beenencouraged to develop plans for dealing with epidemics and betterforecasting their needs,'' said WHO assistant director general,Ralph Henderson.In 1997 to 1998, the epidemic prevention funds allowedcountries immediate access to vaccine when they needed itoperating a refunding system to make them self-sufficient in thesupply of vaccines.Epidemics are a periodical problem in Africa's ''meningitisbelt,'' which stretches from Senegal to Ethiopia, coveringterritory in at least 15 countries, affecting a population of 300million people.The meningitis season lasts from November to April. In 1995 to1996, it showed particularly serious problems. The 1996 to 1997epidemics were also significant, with 59,461 cases reported byJune 1, of which, 6,055 proved fatal. (END/IPS/tra-so/pc/ag/sm/97)Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 20:56:53 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: New membersMessage-ID: < 01BC85A1.BE25ABE0@didn.qatar.net.qa Mr.Drammeh,Mr.Nboob!!A very special WELCOME to both of you.That day is near when we will haveall the smart Gambians outside Gambia as members of this very specialBANTABAA!!Once again,my very sincere Welcome to both of you!Regards Bassss!!----------From: Camara, Momodou[SMTP: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Sent: 24/OYN/1418 03:49 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New membersGambia-l,Sahir Drammeh and Ebrima Mboob , have been added to the list.Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a your introductions to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 19:40:27 EDTFrom: nahak@juno.com (Michael J GOMEZ)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 19970630.193942.3518.0.nahak@juno.com Please suscribe Yusupha Ceesay to the lis. His email address is------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 10:41:09 -0400From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' GenitalsMessage-ID: < s3b39e2e.038@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU -ReplySoffie,I see that you are appalled by this ruling. I am too. Cases likethis make me wonder how to proceed with this issue. I understandthat in some countries, progress is being made but i can see thatit's going to be very slow. I guess we just have to keep voicing outour opinions and feelings.yaikah------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 23:01:02 -0400From: "M. Darboe" < mdarboe@fred.net To: "' Gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UDP's statement on tortures of supporters.Message-ID: < 01BC85A9.A9193520@mhorn.fred.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSTATEMENT BY THE UNITED DEMOCRATIC PARTY (UDP) ON THE ILLEGAL DETENTION =AND TORTURE OF EIGHT PARTY OFFICIALS.The world will be shocked once again to be confronted with yet another =human rihgt atrocity perpetrated by the dictatorship presently ruling =The Gambia. On June 8, 1997 the following officials of the UDP, namely, =MR MOMODOU L. SHINGLE NYASSI, MR WASSA JANNEH, MR YUSUPHA CHAM, MR =BOLONG SANNEH, MR DEMBO ARA SANNEH, MR DODOU SANYANG, MRS SARJO KUNJANG =SANNEH, AND ANSUMANA BOJANG were illegally arrested while attending a =party congress in Brikama, Kombo Central constituency and eventually =found themselves in a notorious torture cells built by the military =junta at the headquarters of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). =The National Intelligence service, commonly known as NIA, is the secret =security service of the current Gambia dictatorship which even after the =so-called transition period from military rule still maintains the power =of arrest and detention. These sweeping powers were promogated by =decree entitled Decree No.45. Constitutional rule manifested by a =flawed Presidential and National Assembly has not in any way changed the =modus operandi of the NIA whose actions continue to directed by the same =military dictator who masterminded and spearheaded the 22nd July coup d' =etat against the legitimate government. In effect, therefore, the =decree empowering the NIA to commit brutalities against the civilian =population of this country overides and supersedes the constitution as =far as the present dictatorship is concerned. This recent action =against the UDP has proved to a very large extent that the so-called =transition to democracy is a mere facade, a lip-service at adherence to =the rule of the law intented to mislead the international community in =order to save a desperate situation which already biting hard. In fact, =this is a government which was also condemning donor intervention and =was constantly accusing donors of coniving with the former regime to =defraud The Gambia. The present trend can generate instability since =excessive provocation and severe repression can lead to confrontation =and internal conflict.Our party officials were subjected to the most inhuman treatment, never =heard in The Gambia history. Victims of the most brutal and savage =torture, these officials were left in the cells for hours without food =and water. One of them had his sex organs burned while our female =militant, MRS SARJO KUNJANG SANNEH sustained injuries on parts of her =body not supposed to exposed to people who were not her husband. The =statements from the detainees which are equally being forwarded to you =speak of the ordeal these innocent civilians went through while held at =NIA headquarters. This is a regime which is insensitive to human =rights and is persistent on banning the freedom of movement and assembly =of any pro-democratic organisation genuily committed to good governance. =It is a totalitarian dictatorship because the ruling party (APRC) did =conduct their congress country wide and have been holding public =meetings and rallies with the full collaboration of the state security =agencies. =20The UDP wishes to reiterate a strong condemnatio of the increasing trend =of oppression perpetrated by the autocracy. The UDP also condemns the =arrest of its militants, and the harrassment and brutal torture they =underwent especially the indecent treatment of a woman already weak from =exhaustion and lack of food. As an organisation struggling for freedom =and justice, the UDP strongly denounces the construction of torture =cells at NIA headquarters as well as the use of electric shock equipment =as a torture too. The UDP once again calls on Human Rights =Organisations including the UN Commission on Human and Peoples Rights =to: =20a) investigate the full extent of the torture on the eight UDP =officials including a woman and the level of body injuries sustained by =them;b) investigate the full extent as well as the reasons for the illegal =arrests and detentions of UDP militants countrywide being carried out by =the police who have not desisted in showint total partiality for the =regime;c) investigate the cells at the NIA and the amount of illegal arrests =and torture being metted out to innocent civilians. =20UDP SECRETARIATJUNE 20, 1997***NOTE: I tried to reproduce this text as accurately as possible, any =errors are solely mine and not that of the UDP.***Nyanga Darboe------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 23:48:54 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' GenitalsMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISisters:I am with you.LatJorOn Fri, 27 Jun 1997, Yaikah Jeng wrote:> -Reply> Soffie,> I see that you are appalled by this ruling. I am too. Cases like> this make me wonder how to proceed with this issue. I understand> that in some countries, progress is being made but i can see that> it's going to be very slow. I guess we just have to keep voicing out> our opinions and feelings.> yaikah------------------------------Date: Mon, 30 Jun 1997 23:54:50 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re:culture (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMomodou:I quite agree with you. The point I was hastily making was thatgovernmental policies dictate the educational agendaof the nations like Gambia.LatJor------------------------------Date: 01 Jul 1997 11:21:17 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT-UN: Failure of Rio FollMessage-ID: < 632926111.146141864@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 27-Jun-97 ***Title: ENVIRONMENT-UN: Failure of Rio Follow-Up Meeting a 'Wake-Up Call'By Farhan HaqUNITED NATIONS, Jun 27 (IPS) - By all admissions, the specialsession of the United Nations General assembly this week to followup on the 1992 Rio "Earth Summit" ended as a remarkable failure.For the first time at a major U.N. conference - which attractedmore than 40 heads of states and dozens of Cabinet ministers -there were no significant international commitments. The GeneralAssembly failed to broker agreement on climate control, aconvention to protect forests, a tax on aviation fuel or fundingby the industrialised world of environmentally friendlydevelopment in the South.In perhaps the most significant sign of the meeting's collapse,diplomats scrapped a five-page ''political statement'' that wassupposed to display international unity to address environmentalwoes. Instead, after several late-night meetings, the delegatessettled on a shorter ''framework of commitment,'' which, in thewords of one negotiator, contained ''no phrase that iscontroversial or specific.''''It's an abdication of responsibility and a tremendouslysquandered opportunity,'' said Clifton Curtis, political advisorfor Greenpeace International.Gordon Shepherd, director of international policy for the WorldWide Fund for Nature (WWF), added that the talks ''choked in evenmaking promises...The Rio agreements were rightly hailed as amajor success, but the promises made here have been betrayed inNew York this week.''''This is a kind of wake-up call to the United Nations,'' saidAmbassador Razali Ismail of Malaysia, president of the GeneralAssembly. ''This was the sort of conference that was due tohappen...For the first time, we have recognised the limitations ofour promises.''No new commitments were made, according to Razali, because foronce, the countries of both the North and the South honestly facedup to the lack of real action they had made on environmentalpromises made in rio de Janeiro in 1992.''The bane of international cooperation is that governmentscannot maintain commitments -- not just on resources, but on doingthings over the long haul,'' he said. As a result, most diplomatshere - particularly those from developing nations - shared ''asense of being aggrieved that many of the things that werepromised at Rio didn't come.''The conference ''really reflects the breakdown of goodwillbetween the North and the South,'' agreed Martin Khor of theMalaysia-based Third World Network. In that sense, the failure ofthis week's talks at least offered the opportunity for nations toponder why their environmental efforts have run aground so thatthey can mend their cooperation on those issues.That may not be easy. Nations from the South remained upsetthat, instead of abiding by Rio targets by which they should spend0.7 percent of their gross national products on officialdevelopment assistance (ODA) to the developing world, theindustrialised countries have actually decreased ODA spending to apaltry 0.27 percent.''What we have witnessed in the five years after Rio has been anearly complete halt to international dialogue on environment andsustainable development,'' President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwesaid this week.By the same token, European leaders especially were frustratedthat the two main achievements they sought at the conference - atimetable to negotiate a forestry convention and a concrete goalto cut carbon emissions in the North by 15 percent from 1990levels by 2010 - ran aground.U.S. President Bill Clinton refused to bind Washington to the15-percent target despite massive pressure this week to sign on tothe European Union (EU) plan and negotiators decided to leave thematter of specific reductions open until a climate controlconference sheduled in Kyoto in December.The forestry convention, meanwhile, was scuppered by analliance between the United States - where timber and paperinterests feared any new regulations - southern nations likeBrazil and India, and environmentalists fearful that European andCanadian businesses would help forge any accord. Instead, nationshere opted to follow up on more than 130 measures alreadysuggested by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel and Forests and toconsider further ways to enforce deforestation regulations.Blame for the lack of results fell on all sides: the UnitedStates, for opposing everything from climate control targets to anaviation fuel tax proposed to garner funds for environmentalprogrammes in the South; the EU, for pushing a forestry conventionbefore other sides understood what it would achieve; developingnations, for refusing to consider most concrete steps until moreODA materialised.But for many environmentalists, the outcome could be simplyexplained:the South had no incentive to agree with the North after fiveyears of broken promises about cutting their own consumptionlevels and funding environmental activities in the developingworld.''It's the classic case of a failure to do what you promised todo rebounding back on you,'' Shepherd said.U.N. officials, anxious to prove that the meeting wasn't atotal loss, noted that world leaders agreed to phase out the useof lead in gasoline, and made some headway in recognising problemsin maintaining freshwater sources in advance of talks on thattopic next year.More importantly, whether issues were resolved or not, manynations - including the Group of Seven - and most other Europeanheads of government - put progress on the environment, or lack ofit, into the spotlight. ''What this meeting does is that itcreates a sense of expectation in the negotiating process,'' saidU.N. Under-Secretary-General Nitin Desai.In this case, Razali concluded, the desire for further progresscould be sharpened by the sense of disappointment generated atthis meeting. To that extent, he argues, ''I'm happy that wedidn't go for the gloss -- we went for the real thing.''(END/IPS/fah/mk/97)Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT-UN/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pl.org>Date: 30 Jun 1997 15:45:17 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 149------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 17:34:00 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970701163532.AAC57366@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Marie Gillen, Yusupha Ceesay and Pa Musa Jallow,have been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l, we lookforward to your contributions.Please send a your introductions to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 11:44:07 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: lost factoidsMessage-ID: < 199707011544.LAA18153@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> sorry to bother everyone again, but during a particularly fierce> cyber-spring cleaning I deleted some stuff I now wish I had: 1) does> anyone have the messages about the insecticide that was suppposed to work> really well with mosquito-nets?> 2) who was it who sells the calendars with Wolof proverbs?> Thanks so much, YlvaYlva, think it was I who asked about the Mosquito net insecticide.. I too lost info sent to me. I believe it was Per Grotnes who respondedto the request. Since then a Gambian medical worker also promisedmore infomation on the matter. The list will be sent a copy as soon as I get that.Malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 18:01:55 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Unending Woes For Kabila`s Harare EmbassyMessage-ID: <199707011600.SAA30765@ www.image.dk> MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableUnending Woes For Kabila's Harare EmbassyJune 30, 1997HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The embassy of the former Zaire in Harare isstill without electricity and staff have yet to be paid theirsalaries, a month after dictator Mobutu Sese Seko was overthrown bythe forces of Laurent Kabila, now president of the country he renamedDemocratic Republic of Congo.The sprawling bungalow used as the diplomatic mission is in theup-market suburb of Highlands but has been without electricity for thepast year after supplies were cut by the power authority when itfailed to pay huge outstanding bills.Staff living in the adjoining cottage with their families usefire-wood for cooking and candles or paraffin lamps for lighting themansion turned into offices.They told the Zimbabwe Inter-African News Agency (Ziana) on Mondaythat their plight had not yet changed since the coming of the newgovernment in Kinshasa.They claimed that they had not been paid their salaries for the pastfive years and had to use their wits to survive.Mpoke Elonda, financial attache at the embassy, who accused Mobutu ofhaving treated them no worse than slaves, said they literally had toscratch the ground like ants to scrounge for a living.It is not only the electricity that has been cut, the telephone too isdead, disconnected 12 months ago by the phone company for failure tosettle bills.The telephone is also not working at Ambassador Bemboy Baba'sresidence in the exclusive suburb of Borrowdale. It was cut in Januarythis year.Baba, who could not be readily located at the embassy or hisresidence, has been ambassador since 1990 after serving as Charged'Affaires for two years from 1988.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 21:42:05 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01BC8667.A3B47F40@didd.qatar.net.qa **** THE GREAT MIGRATIONS**For each of the nine main racial categories identified by science on ourthis planet is a given Land mass which is considered as its original homeland ,and few people would dispute that the African Continent is theoriginal habitat of the black people.And since every downpour begins with atrickle,there was once upon a time when the total number of black people onthe continent was not more than just TENS of thousands, and most of themwere concentrated in the area around the Nile Basin( the area now covererdby modern Egypt,Sudan and Ethiopia),so that most of our this huge continentwas totally uninhabited;by humans, that is.This part of the world is one of a number of spots around the world citedby scientists to have discovered agriculture about twelve thousand yearsbefore the birth of Christ.And Agriculture basically means the cultivationof the soil,growing and harvesting of crops,breeding and raising of oflivestock and dairying and forestry.In short,a settled life that gavepeople the ability to control their food supply and freed them from thedangers and unpredictability of nomadic life,that stage of humandevelopment that precedes Sedentary Life.And with agriculture comes thebuilding of towns and cities and complex social organisations;in otherwords, Civilisation itself.And with civilisation comes prosperity andmultiplication of black humanity.And, as Freud has taught us, Civilisationis not for free: it always exacts a price on its beneficiaries.So,the moreblack humanity prospered and multiplied, the bigger the pressure was notonly for the Social Systems and Relationships but also for the availableresources, especially, Land and Water.And the situation started to get outof control when the former Green and Lush lands that had existed betweenNorthern and Southern part of the Continent began to dry up and become whatwe now know as the Sahara Desert.So,it became a matter of survival forgroups of people and sometimes entire communities to just pack their bagsand start a search for a new abode (place) where Land and Water couldsupport life.Thus the first wave of what is now known as the GreatMigrations towards the south and Southwest of the Continentbegan,precipitated among other things by the advent of the desertificationprocess.The second major migration took place thousands of years later,during the Egyptian Middle Kingdom, about 1800 years before the birth ofChrist,to be exact.That was caused by the invasion and defeat of Egypt forthe first time in thousands of years of its entire history by a non-blackbarbarian tribes from the north (the mediterranean area).And by the timethe Pharoah and his military elite could study the secrets of theconquering tribe(the Hyksos) inorder to be able to drive them out ofEgypt,which he successfully did eventually, many people and communities hadalready migrated Southward.Migration is of course a common phenomenon in the animal kingdom, veryclosely linked to their survival instinct.Sometimes its temporary until insuch a time that the perceived threat is believed to be over,and at othersits permanent,especially if the migrants have lost all hope of a respitewith regards to the problem plaguing their homeland.And as all of us,WestAfricans, now know, when our Ancestors left then,they never lookedback,except when they wanted inspiration from the spirits of their buriedancestors left behind.The Anthropologist,Theodore Monod, captures thesituation eloquently when he,in a dramatic manner,described the generalreaction to the drying of the Desert : "And what about the people? Hardtimes for them and serious debate in parliament: Should they remain thereand let themselves die, or migrate, or adapt? No one opted forsuicide,adaptation did not get a single vote; the unanimous choice wasexodus" And exodus they did.In our NEXT INSTALLMENT we will explore some of the problems posed by theseGreat Migrations of our Ancestors,especially Language and Tribalisation.And until then ??..Regards Basssss!!------------------------------Date: 01 Jul 1997 21:04:10 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: New Scientific Research Body, a Bridge to the PoorMessage-ID: < 3632324509.148228717@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 27-Jun-97 ***Title: HEALTH: New Scientific Research Body, a Bridge to the Poorby Gustavo CapdevilaGENEVA, Jun 27 (IPS) - The world pharmaceutical industry andgovernments invest around 56 billion dollars per year in healthresearch, although only 10 percent of this goes toward theproblems of the poor.The vast majority of investments in public health research areaimed at the illnesses of the rich, said Richard Feachem, directorof the World Bank Health, Nutrition and Population department.But this week, a group of public and private organisationsdecided to create the International Forum for Public HealthResearch to bridge the abyss to the poorer 90 percent of the worldpopulation.The initiative, announced Friday in Geneva, was backed by 150representatives of governments and international agencies, likethe World Health Organisation, the World Bank and the Swiss Agencyfor Development and Cooperation.Chair of the Forum, Nigerian academic Adetokunbo O. Lucas,former professor at Harvard Public Health School, said theinstitution would promote and co-ordinate research specificallyaimed at the developing countries.''The health needs of the poor, especially the research, arenot dealt with to the required degree,'' explained Lucas.The main objectives of the Forum will be to analyse theexisting imbalance and produce recommendations to strengthenresearch into the illnesses of the poor.The Forum will deal with the poor of the impoverishedcountries, but also the poor of middle and high income countries,said Feachem, ''because every country has its residual povertypopulation.''The distribution of the research is another flagrant inequalityin the health field. For 80 percent of the research in the worldis carried out by 20 percent of the countries.This means it is not distributed equitably and there is also alarge volume of intellectual resources going to waste in manynations, said Theodor Fliedner, Chair of the Advisory Committeefor Health Research, Ulm, Germany.The Forum will operate independently as a non governmentorganisation, which will provide a broad and stimulating settingfor dialogue including new representatives from public and privatesector researchers.The body will work with a small staff and a maximum of fivepermanent collaborators, said Louis Currat, Director of theTechnical Department in the Swiss Foreign Ministry.The Forum members will look into the gaping loopholes incurrent health research and will evaluate their cost to society.At the same time, they will concentrate thier efforts on attendingto the needs of the less protected societies.In its first public statement the Forum reminded the publicthat State and private funds invested each year in public healthresearch were worth around 56 billion dollars, of which less thana tenth is spent on the problems of the poorer 90 percent.The World Bank representative said he was sure the Forum wouldcarry out the appropriate analysis and consultation concentratingon the research required to offer new products and solutions forthe health problems of the poor and especially disadvantagedgroups, like women and children in many countries.The Forum conclusions will allow the ''redirection of ourinvestments into the right kinds of research,'' said Feacham,''thus allowing us to put our money where the problem is.''The World Bank opinion is that ''investment in health researchis a very good investment and it yields enormous benefits to thepeople of all parts of the world,'' he added.The Forum ended its two-day inaugural session Friday, chargingsix working groups with studies to be presented within the year.These groups will place emphasis on such issues as research andtraining in health policy, rational investments in the healthresearch field and action to deal with violence, especiallyagainst women.Other studies will look into the promotion of an alliancebetween the private and public sectors for malaria research andthe study of health in social organisations. (END/IPS/tra-Origin: Montevideo/HEALTH/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Tue, 1 Jul 1997 17:21:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' GenitalsMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9707011644.A23020-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISoffie and Yaika,I was very suprised by the voiding of the band like you two were, and Ithink thatthis is probably a good issue to discuss and get other people's opinions.I think that a big problem with female circumcision is due to thedifference between culture and "modern" medical concerns. I'm not sureabout what Islam has to say about female circumcision, or if it saysanything about it at all. Can someone help me out here???????But I believe it's more cultural than religious, but people will adhere tothe practise more if they feel that it is the will of God.Another problem is the way that people are going about trying tostop the practise. You have the West, telling the East that their cultureis wrong. Any person would instinctively rebel against such a declaration:"I mean, someone is telling me that my belief in a certain practise iswrong!! And the worst part is that they're telling/demanding that I stopthis practise and not explaining to me NICELY why I should stop. I meanwho do they think that they are??!!!". I think that this is a typicalreaction and understandably so. If someone demands that I stop doingsomething and only tells me that it's dangerous to my health hence Ishould stop, sorry, but that isn't good enough. First of all do notdemand, and next, explain your reasons to me like an intelligent person, notlike an inferior one. And to top it all, the Arabs do not generally like theAmericans or things American. This last one is not an excuse at all, buthuman beings do not always react to things logically.Another problem is when you have people like me who have studied scienceand know that this practise is dangerous, go home and start preaching myphilosophies about such practices. we all know that one of the thingsthat people at home don't like the most is having Gambians from abroadtelling them what to do. this being right or wrong is another argumentbut it's a fact. One thing that has to be taken into consideration isthat this is a practise that has been going on for a very long time, andhuman beings are creatures of habit. One can't go around bombading themwith such info, I think that the info should be explained to them gently,and one should TALK and LISTEN to the people. I do not think that angeris a good emotion, since it usually doesn't take one far.Well, this is what I think. what do others think?? And I'ld reallyappreciate it if someone tells if Islam has anything to say, if any,about female circumcision. ThanksAncha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 00:29:07 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < B0000001228@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBass,> For each of the nine main racial categories identified by science on our> this planet is a given Land mass which is considered as its original homeI hate to interrupt your monologue, but would you mind citing sourcesregarding "the nine racial categories identified by science"? I don'trecognize that science from my own (admittedly, very limited) education inbiology. Are you sure you are not confusing "racial categories" with"cultures"? The "human race" as it is often called (more scientifically:the species Homo Sapiens) on the other hand is in my belief univerallyaccepted (by biologists, archeologists and anthropologists) to have arisenin Africa, somewhat south of Egypt though.Other than that, I must compliment your style, it is very readable andentertaining!With fear of starting a debate,Joern GrotnesP.S. This message also to test that members of the Gambia-L shadow list cannow contribute to the discussions.------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Jul 97 09:41:39 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1218238539A@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu >P.S. This message also to test that members of the Gambia-L shadow list can>now contribute to the discussions.Just being inquisitive, but what is the Gambia-L shadow list about, and whatdoes in comprise if you don't mind. It seems like this is the first time ithas been mentioned on the list.Numukunda------------------------------Date: 02 Jul 1997 16:53:56 +0200From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Subject: THE 11th GAMBIAN CUTURAL WEEK 19-26 JULY 1997 OSLOMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut33ba6c37Content-Return: ProhibitedMIME-Version: 1.0The Gambian Association in Oslo, Norway, wish to inform all Gambia Lmembers that this year`s Gambian Cultural Week is scheduled from the 19-26july 1997.The week long celebration in Norway is a well known occasionthroughout Europe, America and the Gambia. The week entail among otherthings, children`s evening, street drumming and dancing, seminars andsports activities.For more information contact Ba-Musa Ceesay directly.Regardsba------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 19:13:59 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01BC8725.3F611D00@dila.qatar.net.qa Mr.Grotnes,Thanks for your response.Yes,you are right;RACE is used mostly to meanthe entire Human Species (Homo Sapiens) to which all of us,in the finalanalysis, belong. However,it is sometimes used to mean the variousSUB-Species into which HomoSapiens has evolved since her advent some 40,000years ago.And they are:1) African 2) Indian 3) Australian 4) Asiatic 5)Melanesian 6) Micronesian 7) Polynesian 8) American Indian 9) European.My Regards to you and the Shadow List.Basssss!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 26/OYN/1418 03:29 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICABass,> For each of the nine main racial categories identified by science on our> this planet is a given Land mass which is considered as its original homeI hate to interrupt your monologue, but would you mind citing sourcesregarding "the nine racial categories identified by science"? I don'trecognize that science from my own (admittedly, very limited) education inbiology. Are you sure you are not confusing "racial categories" with"cultures"? The "human race" as it is often called (more scientifically:the species Homo Sapiens) on the other hand is in my belief univerallyaccepted (by biologists, archeologists and anthropologists) to have arisenin Africa, somewhat south of Egypt though.Other than that, I must compliment your style, it is very readable andentertaining!With fear of starting a debate,Joern GrotnesP.S. This message also to test that members of the Gambia-L shadow list cannow contribute to the discussions.begin 600 WINMAIL.DATM>)\^(A\1`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=AM ``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4NM=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% ZM1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`V````4D4Z("A005)4,RD@5$A%($-!3D-%4B!/1B!,04Y'M54%'12!!3D0@5%)"12!)3B!!1E))0T$`3PT!!8 #``X```#-!P<``@`3``T`M.P`#`#L!`2" `P`.````S0<'``(`$@`T`"0``P!*`0$)@ $`(0```#8W-D1"M-48U1D1&,D0P,3$Y,C X-#0T-34S-30P,# P`.8&`0.0!@``" ``$@````L`M(P```````P`F```````+`"D``0````,`-@``````0 `Y`,"TOO("A[P!'@!PM``$````V````4D4Z("A005)4,RD@5$A%($-!3D-%4B!/1B!,04Y'54%'12!!M3D0@5%)"12!)3B!!1E))0T$````"`7$``0```!8````!O(<"\K?UM6UH\OT1MT)((1$535 `````>`!X,`0````4```!33510`````!X`'PP!````%@```&MOM;&QS-38W0'%A=&%R+FYE="YQ80````,`!A"IVRP!`P`'$%<%```>``@0`0``M`&4```!-4D=23U1.15,L5$A!3DM31D]264]54E)%4U!/3E-%6453+%E/54%2M15))1TA4.U)!0T5)4U53141-3U-43%E43TU%04Y42$5%3E1)4D5(54U!3E-0M14-)15,H2$]-3U-!4$E%``````(!"1 !````808``%T&```6"P``3%I&=1R7MO;[_``H!#P(5`J@%ZP*#`% "\@D"`&-H"L!S970R]0``*@+A80> !@`&PP*M[$U4$H 0+)<*A@&1(]14$8!N:P0@*P(0M! PN *.-F"X '0": +3%YM8P"0(U @8F4< G:-"L!IM"& &055"+2H&[PN *W P>0..(V.L$KP -@.R4WU2M04 ;P>3LE.#?A!X"K."0XM3DK4$4(<&\J$"T`M<"X*A0J%32A04F7^9PL1!" H<293-Q0&`!& TF0NH"!,! !T/TTCZ-M#SR0!M0C/@17(A/UP*BS,@I3FP,3@V( (`:2W\,30U\"$"#-!(DR%+%[*\,38*H",!M!9 %0"U+1U\*ATF?2J ,,$K& 1@-A.F ],3TI[)#42<$<24!4P83PM3"]@0>0YML"@@6U.9$Q!0.D" 42-L0 6@A&UM+Q N9VU=2^]_3/]+`@9@`C!.CT^?)! RM[#8O"T4`(&PAT1_$'Q#S&4-7JR=D&6!;4 LP6U"W`%!6KTJ9+TB02! @(!"XM.C(Y5H997UIO-5/? T"":+(B=Z=XCWF?M>J,BYC^!44(`;B=I)AS@!:#Z9P,`>H&Q@8%Z=P-2)_#W*% NH .@*#4P4V%GMP2A _RWP+M$H4#FP4V$)@"M0"8#^=8?1,5 #H N "H45,(,B_GDN< <0$G FM4F@@D)4FDG>#$ 5 ?I%F)["&@X=O(DLKD"\0: J%(F.$`'3/D1&3P(G@4,(BM:"FSDL'_B H.(PI=B>?XZ"H4H\B6@M*B0JG'L!*/+_(Q T\B21)^ G@2RAC*$N$?\(D"Q1`P`NT9C2"H4`T#3 _P4PMEZ)Z48_T0E$MX0K $7#^99]604,`<"CP/N&?5BM3_Q& +M F@00`"? *A2RAM. 1_+? O !!X'V C0`'end------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 21:17:56 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia-l shadow listMessage-ID: <19970702201942.AAA50458@LOCALNAME>On 2 Jul 97 at 9:41, Numukunda Darboe(Mba) wrote:> >P.S. This message also to test that members of the Gambia-L shadow list can> >now contribute to the discussions.> >> Just being inquisitive, but what is the Gambia-L shadow list about,> and what does in comprise if you don't mind. It seems like this is> the first time it has been mentioned on the list.> NumukundaWe only send one copy of the Gambia-l messages to Commit Enterprise,which is then forwarded to the list members in Gambia using commit.This is done inorder to limit the number of messages to their server,also the international line capacity to and from The Gambia ispresently very limited.Each time there is a subscription request from someone with anemail address [....@commit.gm], we notify Commit so that the personcould be added to their forwarding service (the so called Gambia-lshadow list). The person is then asked to send a brief introductionas any other new member.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 18:31:06 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < B0000001265@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> years ago.And they are:1) African 2) Indian 3) Australian 4) Asiatic 5)> Melanesian 6) Micronesian 7) Polynesian 8) American Indian 9) European.I will respect it if someone tells me to take this discussion to privatee-mail, but for the time being, let us keep it public. I still would liketo know:1) Where are these nine "races" defined? (I.e. in what publication)2) If races mean sub-species, which science branch deals with either racesor subspecies? What is the definition of a subspecies? Races in breeding(horses, dogs, cows) does not mean sub-species I believe, just lineage andform (because by selective breeding, form is easily alterable).This I write in genuine interest of learning more about the subject.Joern------------------------------Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 22:51:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Laura Ellen Munzel < lem10@columbia.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970702210353.2755A-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Unfortunately, I accidentally deleted Bass's original messages. Pleaseexcuse my therefore incomplete response to his posting. However, therewere two main points I hope to debate with others:1) What is race? It seems to me definitions of race have changedthroughout time. Different areas of the world also tend to see race indifferent ways. Physical variations definitely exist in people. Howthese are interpreted is up for grabs, though. It's a viewpoint stemmingfrom cultural anthropology: race is a social construction.2) I don't believe there is any proof that human societies "developed"along any type of fixed pattern. The idea that we all started off ashunters & gatherers, progressed through to agricultural societies, andultimately to today's techologically oriented civilization stems from theearly 20th century. It is a eurocentric viewpoint which places a Europeantype society at the summit of "advanced" civilization.Another aspect of this belief is that there are some societies in whichthe so-called earlier developmental stages of civilization still exist.i.e. any "remote" and "untouched" ethnic groups you can think of. Why?There is absolutely no reason to believe such peoples are locked in somekind of arrested development.Anyway, food for thought. I'd be interested to hear responses!Laura------------------------------Date: Thu, 03 Jul 1997 08:54:55 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: THE 11th GAMBIAN CUTURAL WEEK 19-26 JULY 1997 OSLOMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970703075455.006e1958@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"BA-MUSA, Thanks for the reminder.The BERGEN WEEK is scheduled from the 7th.- 12th July. It has been a"tradition" or practice to hold the BERGEN WEEK 1 week prior to Oslo's. Iguess this is to avoid a collision between the two and that of Stockholm andCopenhagen since there is usually a cooperation or exchange of visitsbetween these parties.For more information contact Alhagi (Momodou) Jobarteh (current Chairman anda G-l member) at:Thanks,::)))Abdou OujiamiAt 16:53 02/07/97 +0200, you wrote:>The Gambian Association in Oslo, Norway, wish to inform all Gambia L>members that this year`s Gambian Cultural Week is scheduled from the 19-26>july 1997.The week long celebration in Norway is a well known occasion>throughout Europe, America and the Gambia. The week entail among other>things, children`s evening, street drumming and dancing, seminars and>sports activities.>For more information contact Ba-Musa Ceesay directly.>Regards>ba------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 08:59:22 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970703080113.AAB27466@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Fatim C. Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 09:57:00 +0100From: sahir.drammeh@bok.bonnier.se To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: VB: RE: New membersMessage-ID: < 97Jul3.105302gmt+0100.26881-1@firewall.bok.bonnier.se MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable----------Fr=E5n: Drammeh, Sahir (BOK/DATA)Till: momodou camaraAng=E5ende: VB: RE: New membersDatum: den 2 juli 1997 12.55----------Fr=E5n: Drammeh, Sahir (BOK/DATA)Till: ' echo@swip.net' Ang=E5ende: VB: RE: New membersDatum: den 2 juli 1997 12.03----------Fr=E5n: Drammeh, Sahir (BOK/DATA)Till: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEHAng=E5ende: SV: RE: New membersDatum: den 2 juli 1997 11.47It is a pleasure to become a member of the BANTABAA and hope that thisopportunity we have as Gambians outside Gambia will be utilize to thebest. There is a lot to discourse and as a means of information media,we can utilize it to spreed information concerning the gambia.I was able to glance some of the discoursions that has beentaking place especially the culture debate.Any how culture is one of the backbone of our educationalsystem.You have to know your self before you are able to contribute to =anythingmeaningful . It is indeed a fact that culture has not been take veryseriously in our educationalsystem and we all hope that the presentGoverment will address this problem very seriously. We as Gambians /Africans have to rewrite our own history and change most of thetextbooks that our past colonial masters left with us. There are manyeducated African intellectuals that can do the work for us. So i amlooking forward to see this dream been imple- mented in the near =future.The other issue that is alarming is the subject of Tribe andTribalism which is deeply rooted in the Gambia Mr. Bass did briff usabout the Anglosaxons Tribe and Language history, and did promise toelaborate on our chaotic Tribal and Language history in the next issue.To start with i think that it is a big problen that needs to be =address.It is becausu of ignorance that warrant us to treat people in thecontext of which tribe they belong to or which language they speak. Ifwe take for example the political groupings in the Gambia as far as thelast republic is concern, most of the political parties do base theirfootings on tribal bases but when they come to power, their policiestowards the general masses are the same.So what we need to do is to try and exchange some meaningfulideas to be able to upgrade our ways of relating to one an other, in aproper way.Those of you who are historians needs to touch on thissubject. Gambia for example is a very small society and most of us comefrom families that have already been intermarried never mind which =tribeyou come from or which language you speak. We are all humanbeings andcame from the same Adam and Eve. We have seen what happen in fomer Zairnow Kongo, and not forgetting our neighbours Liberia and Sierraleone.These are the things that emerge from just tribalsim. People beensubjected to such inhuman treatment,just because they belong to acertain tribe.Sorry it was just a short comment , lets talk about Gambia !!!It's SAHIR----------Fr=E5n: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEHTill: ' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' Ang=E5ende: RE: New membersDatum: den 30 juni 1997 19.56Microsoft Mail v3.0 (MAPI 1.0 Transport) IPM.Microsoft Mail.NoteFrom: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEHTo: ' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' Subject: RE: New membersDate: 1997-06-30 19:56Priority: 3Message ID: 4D3F4D3788F1D0119208444553540000Conversation ID: RE: New members------------------------------------------------------------------------=---- --Mr.Drammeh,Mr.Nboob!!A very special WELCOME to both of you.That dayis near when we will haveall the smart Gambians outside Gambia as members of this very specialBANTABAA!!Once again,my very sincere Welcome to both of you!RegardsBassss!!----------From: Camara, Momodou=C4SMTP:momodou.camara=C9post3.tele.dk=C5Sent: 24/OYN/1418 03:49 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: New membersGambia-l,Sahir Drammeh and Ebrima Mboob , have been added to the list.Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a your introductions to: gambia-l=C9u.washington.eduRegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 12:20:32 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: miningitis belt !Message-ID: DKDIFS02-970703102032Z-60@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGood news, I think. But I=B4m not sure if "Africa is winning the Battle =onMiningitis", if there is no explaination, why 'epidemics are aperiodical problem in Africa=B4s "meningitis belt"...' =20If it=B4s a periodical problem there must be made more research and putmore ressources into this. Instead of just waiting for the next periodto come, and then again put efforts and ressources into momentarely helpand world wide actions for aid.But as another international news brought on Gambia-L the other day,there is "no business" for the western medical industries, or for thepharmalogical institutes, or money to earn for doctors operating in poorcountries. I don=B4t remember the figures, but it was not much world =widespend on the poor peoples. There are more money in plastic surgery,heart-operations, fat-sucking, producing medicin for cardional, hormonalproblems, medicin for stress and sex-problems, all we spend a lots of>money on here in the west.Just a comment. Asbj=F8rn>---------->From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk [SMTP: momodou@inform-bbs.dk >Sent: 30. June 1997 20.16>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Fwd: HEALTH: Africa Winning the Battle on Meningitis>GENEVA, Jun 25 (IPS) - The campaign launched barely five months>ago to fight meningitis epidemics in Africa has made good>progress, announced the World Health Organisation Wednesday.>The International Coordinating Group (ICG) created last January>by the World Health Organisation (WHO) considered its efforts to>help the African countries affected by the 1996 to 1997 meningitis>epidemic have been successful.>Hiroshi Nakajima, WHO director general, said ''Thanks to the>ICG, no country which urgently needed vaccine was denied it.''>The Coordinating Group it managed to cover the urgent needs for>vaccine, the rational use of the available vaccines, the obtaining>of favourable prices, while avoiding serum wastage in its first>working period.>Epidemics are a periodical problem in Africa's ''meningitis>belt,'' which stretches from Senegal to Ethiopia, covering>territory in at least 15 countries, affecting a population of 300>million people.>The meningitis season lasts from November to April. In 1995 to>1996, it showed particularly serious problems. The 1996 to 1997>epidemics were also significant, with 59,461 cases reported by>June 1, of which, 6,055 proved fatal. (END/IPS/tra-so/pc/ag/sm/97)------------------------------Date: 03 Jul 1997 11:44:10 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Shifting Sands of DeseMessage-ID: < 632942558.156598343@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 29-Jun-97 ***Title: ENVIRONMENT: Shifting Sands of Desertification PolicyBy Dipankar De SarkarLONDON, Jun 29 (IPS) - Scientists and politicians have been wrongabout desertification for nearly 70 years, says British analystJeremy Swift who accuses some of them of wilfully ignoringscientific literature that contradicted their own preconceivedideas.Swift, who works at the Institute for Development Studies inSussex, says the history of policy-making on desertification has''less to do with science than with the competing claims ofdifferent political and bureaucratic constituencies.''In his recent book, 'The Lie of the Land: Challenging ReceivedWisdom on the African Environment', he says the desertificationidea was first raised by French colonialists' concerns about theapparent drying out of large areas of their Sahelian colonies andthe encroaching Sahara Desert in the 1920s and 1930s.This later led a forester in the Indian Forest Service, E.P.Stebbing, to tour West Africa and the Sahara in 1934 and topublish his findings in a series of articles and a book.While the Sahara had expanded southwards for centuries, thedesert had begun to encroach at a faster rate, he argued,attributing it to ''desiccation'' (the drying up of surface water,lowering of the water table and a decrease in rainfall).This was the result of human activity, such as changes incultivation and nomadic grazing, which in turn was due topopulation increase. He insisted that changes in climate andrainfall were not the cause of the Sahara's expansion.On Stebbing's suggestion, the two colonial powers set up anAnglo-French Forestry Commission that did extensive fieldworkalong the Niger-Nigeria border in 1936-37. However its studyfollowed an exceptionally wet 1936 monsoon.Refuting most of Stebbing's assertions, the Commissionconcluded that it seemed ''dry and wet periods, of short andvariable durations, follow each other. They do not demonstrate anytendency towards a permanent change in the climate.''Nevertheless, discussions in the 1940s and 1950s continued to beguided by Stebbing's original analysis.The term 'desertification' was coined in 1949 by A. Aubreville,a French member of the Commission, whose views changed after thereport was presented. Swift says he used the term to describe whathe saw as ''an almost entirely man-made process of destruc tiveland use across the whole forest and savannah zones of WestAfrica.''The 1950s and 1960s were wet years in the Sahel and the debateresumed only in the early 1970s after a major drought. One of theearliest responses came from the United States Agency forInternational Development (USAID), which said the Sahara hadadvanced southward along a 2,200 mile front by up to 30 miles ayear in some places. The U.N. also expressed alarm and in th e mid-1970s new research was commissioned by the Sudanese government,UNESCO and the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP).Influenced by the work of ecologist and wildlife biologist HughLamprey, an international consensus in the late 1970s and early1980s built up that reinforced old arguments about over-population and inappropriate land use.''Lamprey's estimates for Northern Sudan (the desert edge hadmoved south 90-100 kilometers in 17 years) was interpreted as anaverage annual advance of six kilometres, and this figure becamethe basis for increasingly unlikely rates of desert expansionalong the whole southern Saharan edge,'' claims Swift.In turn this led to the first global action on desertificationsince the Anglo-French Commission 40 years earlier -- the 1977U.N. Conference on desertification (UNCOD) in Nairobi.UNCOD drafted a Plan of Action to Combat Desertification by2000 and UNEP declared 35 per cent of the earth's land surface and20 percent of its peoples to be under threat fromdesertification. This became the received wisdom, ''scarcelychallenged in public policy-making or popular reporting'', saysSwift, while the views of the sceptical dryland scientists weredismissed.Dryland scientists argued that the term desertification wasconfusing because it was being used to describe three distinctphenomena: drought, desiccation and dryland degradation.They say that though sand-dune movement is a problem in someplaces, there is no evidence that deserts are progressivelyadvancing into neighbouring areas. Desert frontiers, they say,shift according to rainfall: when rains are good, vegetationflourishe s in once bare areas and when rains fail, the desertreturns as grasses fail to germinate.Swift says three groups gained from perpetuating the receivedwisdom on desertification. National governments in Africa used thecrisis scenario to ''claim rights to stewardship over resourcespreviously outside their control.''Aid bureaucracies used desertification to justify calls forincreased aid flows - unlike poverty, land distribution andpopulation, it was seen as non-political. And for ecologists, itwas an ideal issue to influence policy.Pastoralists, dryland farmers and herders lost out, says Swift.''Their control over resources was whittled away by centralplanning, land tenure reform, ranches and other 'good ideas' fromgovernments, the aid agencies and outside consultants.''However Swift says there is now a 'counter-narrative' ondrylands that deserves to replace the desertification argument.This combines ideas about making use of local knowledge andtraditional institutions and common property management rules.There are signs that this argument is winning over some in theaid agencies, says Swift, ''although it has not yet got far withgovernments''.He concludes: ''Researchers, who come out of the story ofdesertification with tattered banners, have a particularresponsibility this time to get the science right and to ensurethat the policy outcomes reflect a more just and efficientdistribution of rights and responsibilities.'' (END/IPS/dds/97)Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction plg>Date: 02 Jul 1997 15:37:44 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 148------------------------------Date: 03 Jul 1997 11:46:47 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: ENVIRONMENT: Media Doesn't Get theMessage-ID: < 632942558.156598588@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 29-Jun-97 ***Title: ENVIRONMENT: Media Doesn't Get the MessageBy Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Jun 29 (IPS) - With the end of a five-day summiton environment and development, U.N. officials and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been left to ponder thevalue of international news media as ecological watchdogs.''News editors are not responding to the growing publicinterest in the environment,'' says Terry Collins, president ofthe Paris-based International Federation of EnvironmentalJournalists.Collins said a recent worldwide survey of 27,000 people in 24countries - and conducted by the Toronto-based EnvironicsInternational - revealed that public interest in environmentalissues has increased significantly since the 1992 Earth Summit inRio. But newspapers, radio and television have not respondered tothis rising public interest.''Throughout the world, environmental coverage has been reducedin recent years,'' Collins declared.Janne Ryan of the Australian Broadcasting Commission says thatin her country ''environment is a non-story.'' When a news storyhas to be cut for lack of space or a radio programme eliminatedfor want of air time, the first casualty is the environment, shesaid.Maurice Strong, former Secretary-General of the Rio summit,says that news on sustainable development issues needs a moreeffective dissemination system. ''We can have all the ideas andthe values for promoting sustainability, but unless we get thesemessages out into the larger world, ... they will have littleimpact,'' Strong said.''I would like to challenge the media to consider developingtheir own version of 'Agenda 21' for journalists andbroadcasters,'' he said, referring to the multibillion dollarglobal action plan adopted at the Rio summit for the protection ofthe environment through the next century.''I believe that the media have an enormous responsibility inthis process. Indeed, I believe that the media should take on amission, focusing the positive role it can play in increasingawareness about social, environment and development issues, andthe practical solutions for overcoming some of the challenges,''he said.Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Executive Director of the Nairobi-basedU.N. Environment Programme (UNEP), said that some might suggestthat it is really up to the media to put the environment back onthe public agenda and build awareness and support for strongaction by governments.''But it would be hard to imagine the media being able toprovide any greater effort for the environmental cause than thatwhich was mounted at the time of Rio,'' she said.''Hype will not do it. Rio quite clearly showed us that you canlead a horse to water but you can't make him drink,'' Dowdeswellsaid.She added that ''even in this market-driven world, it is stillup to governments to act. And there is still room for governmentsto act if they will choose to act together,'' she said.Addressing a seminar Tuesday, Seymour Topping, former managingeditor of the New York Times, said that although there were morethan 6,000 journalists at the Rio summit five years ago, globalissues have once again been ''relegated to the back pages.''Blaming political leaders for the declining interest in globaland environmental issues, Topping said that ''only if leaders takethe bully pulpit will the press take heed.''Topping singled out the New Orleans Times-Picayune which won aPulitzer Prize for a series of stories on the depletion of globalfish stocks. He also said that between 3,000 and 5,000 U.S.journalists write regularly on environmental issues.Collins, of the International Federation of EnvironmentalJournalists, believes there will be much greater coverage ofenvironmental issues in the next few years but it will be quitedifferent from the tone of coverage of the late 1980s and early1990s ''because it won't be driven by environmental NGOs to thesame extent.''''I think there will be a trend towards integration ofenvironmental coverage throughout the news room, with anincreasing emphasis on environmental issues by businessjournalists,'' he added.Meanwhile an international media conference on environment anddevelopment held in Seoul early in June concluded that the mediamust significantly strengthen the commitment to environmental newscoverage if the legacy of the Earth Summit is to have a lastingimpact. The meeting, attended by journalists, U.N. officials andNGOs, decide to promote greater commitment to the environmentstory ''within our media organisations.''Participants also agreed to help fellow journalists and mediaprofessionals, especially from developing countries, improve theirknowledge in an techniques for covering the global developmentstory.Hyon-Wook Kaing, Korea's Environment Minister, said that in asurvey conducted in his country recently, 94 percent of therespondents said their major source of environmental informationwas the media.''This reflects the significance of the media in the area ofenvironmental protection,'' he added. (END/IPS/td/mk/97)Origin: Washington/ENVIRONMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the APC networks, without specificpermission from IPS. This limitation includes distributionvia Usenet News, bulletin board systems, mailing lists,print media and broadcast. For information about cross-posting, send a message to < online@ips.org >. Forinformation about print or broadcast reproduction pleasecontact the IPS coordinator at < online@ips.org >.------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 14:12:26 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Culture and the cancer of language and tribe .Message-ID: DKDIFS02-970703121226Z-83@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNation building and culture.=20I think that topic is interesting to discuss, and I will not giveadvises on the gambian situation, but I can put the discussion intoperspective by telling you, that a study in Denmark, published just afew months ago, is saying that we formed this commen feeling af being"danes" and Denmark as a national state only 150 years ago and theprocess is still running.=20What made me interested, was Bass=B4 comments on, what we believe is =old,ancient danish history. Even Denmark as a "state" has existed manymany years , and the kingdom is one of the oldest in "modern" history,and "danes" has "ruled" over great parts of what today is defined asScandinavia, France, England, Germany, our designation as a"national-state", the danes as a nation of people- "the danes", withwhat we should call commen language, ideas of a state and nation, is notformed untill 140 -150 years ago. What we learned in school was a warwith Germany in 1849 over some pieces of land was infact andsurprisingly for many of us, who have started reading the abovementioned book, an interrior danish war, which lead to the beginning ofa definition of: where are the bounderies of what should later becomethe national-state of Denmark ? (A referendum in 1920 draw theboarderline between Denmark and Schleswig (Germany) and that is thelatest change of boarderlines of the nation of Denmark)For hundreds of years the official language in Denmark was frensh orgerman among the leading clases, the state-administration, the military,in commerce, educational institutes etc. (This "cultural colonisation"was never forced upon us, we did it voluntarely, because the elite, therich, the artists, the scientists had to talk such a foreing language,to be international. They found no challenge in being danish, or amongdanes. First from 1875 - the great artists and scientist officialydeclared themselves dedicated to their heritage - danish people,language, culture, state)"Danish" (there are different danish tongues) was a language spoken bythe ordinary people, the peasents, the workingclass, poor people.Education was only for the "elite". But then a cultural "revolution"started with building of small schools all over the country (at thebeginning with non-educated teachers), local dairies, slaughterhouses,mills, courses for adults, who had never got any education, etc, and outof all this grew the commen identity of being a dane, being danish, whatwas danish culture, danish language etc. And out of all this we got anew, modern constitution, taking the "power" from the King andtransferred it to a parliament, constitutional to a "democratic"forum, formed on a voting system, where at the beginning only men, andmen with own property could vote and represent.I can not explain all of it here, but I see from the comments given onforming a commen national sense of being a gambian, belonging to thenational state "The Gambia", as exactly what the danes passed throughstarting some 150 years ago, and which is still going on.We danes feel that we have a lot in commen with our sisters and brothersin the nordic countries, both in languages and culture, even we havebounderies between the countries. But we are also aware of where thedifferences are between our peoples, cultures.When we danes are the people in EU, who are the most sceptical againstthe EU, it has to be understood from that culturel definition. We areaware of the influence allways needed from outside, to challenge,inspire and develop our own society. But we also are very sceptical toany attepts making Denmark to a part of a EU, not as an individualnation, but as a state in a federal union, with les sovereignity. Wehave "survived" hundreds of years with cultural influence from Franceand Germany, and still find something which we say is "danish", and webelieve that we can also survive the culturel oppression from USA. Butto adopt the best from other cultures, we must be very aware of what itmeans to be danish, what we believe is danish culture and language.=20In january I put a very short comment on education here on Gambia-L,saying that to me it was strange to find children in The Gambia, whencomming first day to the school eager to learn, they were met with atotal new,strange and foreign language. The ministry of education mustbe able to figure how many scoolchildren there are now and the next 5years (for the children are born allready), and then figure how manyclasses, classrooms, and teachers there are needed. Then starteducational programmes not only at Gambia College, but also in aninstitution up River, to get enough teachers to fill the classrooms. Andthe ressources needed is almost possible to get from outside. Mostinternational institutions (UN, EU etc.) are interested in supportingeducational programmes all over the world. And then instead of sayinghow many points the children need to pass the tests, the governmentcould better deside that FROM TOMORROW the children of the Gambia shouldbe taught in their own (local) language. In one village maybe there willbe 3 first classes and the teaching launguage are 3 different ones. Inanother village it is only one language, because it=B4s dominant there.=20Language is important for the cultural understanding of what kind ofperson you are, what your family, cultural, social background is.Let me stop my comment here. I will come back later. Right now I lookforward to spend this weekend together with gambian friends inStockholm. All Gambia-L=B4er - have a pleasant week-end from tomorrow.=20Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 15:41:35 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: Laura Ellen Munzel < lem10@columbia.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: (PART3) THE CANCER OF LANGUAGE AND TRBE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970703151742.10557B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFood for thought indeed! While Bass most probably does notwant to portray a Eurocentric view of culture, that's theimpression one gets with aspects of his piece. History israrely a value-free narration of events, and the type ofsources one consults can influence one's thinking.I am in no way suggesting that Bass should change hisstyle, but it seems to me that the way he wants to go aboutit will engender so much controversy that his main message maybe lost in the process. Passing references can be made toother peoples and languages, but the main focus should be ontribalism and languages in Africa/The Gambia. Laura and Joern havemade very good points and should be taken into account.Regards,MOMODOUOn Wed, 2 Jul1997, Laura Ellen Munzel wrote:> Gambia-l,> Unfortunately, I accidentally deleted Bass's original messages. Please> excuse my therefore incomplete response to his posting. However, there> were two main points I hope to debate with others:> 1) What is race? It seems to me definitions of race have changed> throughout time. Different areas of the world also tend to see race in> different ways. Physical variations definitely exist in people. How> these are interpreted is up for grabs, though. It's a viewpoint stemming> from cultural anthropology: race is a social construction.> 2) I don't believe there is any proof that human societies "developed"> along any type of fixed pattern. The idea that we all started off as> hunters & gatherers, progressed through to agricultural societies, and> ultimately to today's techologically oriented civilization stems from the> early 20th century. It is a eurocentric viewpoint which places a European> type society at the summit of "advanced" civilization.> Another aspect of this belief is that there are some societies in which> the so-called earlier developmental stages of civilization still exist.> i.e. any "remote" and "untouched" ethnic groups you can think of. Why?> There is absolutely no reason to believe such peoples are locked in some> kind of arrested development.> Anyway, food for thought. I'd be interested to hear responses!> Laura------------------------------Date: Thu, 3 Jul 1997 11:03:40 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: July 4th celebration!!!!Message-ID: < 970703110025_274684667@emout05.mail.aol.com It's July 4th once again....and we are headed to ATLANTA!!!!!!!!!!I am surprised though that no one bothered to post the programme of eventsfor participating list members.Aren't there members of the Atlanta organizing committee on Gambia-L?Thanks.-Sal------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 01:27:02 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970704012447.28910C-100000@saul9.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIEbrima Ceesay has been added to the list. We welcome him and are lookingto his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 06:38:18 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: culture2 (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 01 Jul 1997 00:52:50 -0700From: latjor Ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: re: culture2Greetings Cherno:Sorry for not responding earlier. I was on a quick trip out of town.You posed me the following question in your last posting:> I was wondering though if you could comment on> how the lack of an alphabet/character set for> most African languages could affect any attempt> to raise their profile.The absence of an alphabetic script should not affect 'any attemptto raise their profile'. There is nothing strange about a languagenot having a script.Let me put you on the spot. (No offense) How many european languages doyou know that have indigenous alphabetical scripts? There are more than360 european dialects and languages. I do not know of that manyalphabetic scripts in europe. I think Bassss... hinted at this earlierin his piece. As he rightly pointed out, most of europe benefitted fromthe Latin script and language.I must however point out before I go any further that Africans do haveseveral scripts as well as the oldest alphabetic script in the world.The so-called hieroglyphs is the oldest form of writing and wasdeveloped in inner Africa thousands of years before the firstindo-european (Hitite) language was rendered in written form. This isour Classical hheritage that awaits us to embrace. It will one day dofor us what ancient Greece did for europe.Closer to home, I have before me a copy of 15 alphabetic scriptsdeveloped by Africans. There is the Manding script, Fula Dita script,Fula Ba script, Bete script, Wolof script, to name a few. If Africanswanted they could easily adopt one or the other script and throughgreater usage and research it would grow in prominence. Other 'dead'languages (like modern day Yiddish spoken in Israel) went through asimilar path. The Zionists decided to resurrect a language with a scriptthat had not been in usage for more than 600 years inorder to unify'Jews' the world over in their quest for land! So could we if we chooseto do so.Finally, the current orthography used to render African languages (usingthe very script I am using to communicate with you, along with somespecial characters) have been in use since the 60's. I large body ofresearch has already been conducted in some of these languages. So it isnot 'the lack of an alphabetic script' that is the problem, rather it isthe lack of will among Africans to chart a destiny for themselves thatis the problem. In my opinion!In peace,Latjor.------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 07:40:09 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970704073834.16080C-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIPa Sowe has been added to the list. We welcome him and are lookingforward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 08:26:35 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcision (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970704082333.23483A-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINot attempting to revive this topic which had been already and intenselydebated in Gambia-l, I thought that this story might be of interestto some.ThanksTony---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 2 Jul 1997 11:11:07 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.issues.human_rights,clari.news.issues.miscSubject: Sierra Leone army chief backs female circumcisionFREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Sierra Leone's militaryruler, Maj. Johnny Paul Koroma, has assured supporters of femalecircumcision that he supports this and other traditionalpractices, state radio reported Wednesday.The radio quoted Koroma as telling the executive council ofthe traditional Bondo Women Society late Tuesday: ``Now thatpeace has been achieved you can practice without hindrance.''Over 80 percent of women in Sierra Leone have beencircumcised but the practice has drawn intense criticism acrossAfrica from campaigners who regard genital mutilation as cruel,outmoded and a health risk.The radio said that the Bondo women, who have come underintense pressure from domestic and foreign opponents of thepractice, pledged their loyalty to Koroma and his ruling junta.Tens of thousands of women marched in the capital Freetownand various other towns early this year protesting foreign anddomestic campaigns against the practice.Supporters of circumcision said they would vote againstousted president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah if he did not stop thecampaigns. Kabbah, elected in 1996, promised to look into thematter.The Bondo society, which circumcised at least 600 girls atone session on the outskirts of Freetown in March, agreed tofine anyone circumcising girls aged under 12.Junior army officers who toppled Kabbah on May 25 propelledKoroma to power. Sierra Leone's West African neighbors have toldhim and his junta to reinstate Kabbah and have threatened to useforce if they do not.-=-=-Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please feelfree to < > < comments@clari.net >.------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 20:06:00 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 199707050006.UAA03391@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Pa Sowe has been added to the list. We welcome him and are looking> forward to his introduction and contributions.> Thanks> TonyWelcome to all new members. Tony or any other manager, please add AbdoulieJallow to the list. He is at bamba734@aol.com Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 4 Jul 1997 20:50:57 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sissoho UpdateMessage-ID: < 970704205056_-1260326974@emout06.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.7601.emout06.mail.aol.com.868063856"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7601.emout06.mail.aol.com.868063856Content-ID: < 0_7601_868063856@emout06.mail.aol.com.5536 Content-type: text/plainFromAmadou Scattred Janneh(heading to Atlanta)--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7601.emout06.mail.aol.com.868063856Content-ID: < 0_7601_868063856@emout06.mail.aol.com.5537 Content-type: text/plain;name="SUSO2"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMIAMI, July 4 (Reuter) - A U.S. federal magistrate has ruled that a West =African millionaire who pleaded guilty to a charge of bribing a U.S. cust=oms officer may not claim diplomatic immunity. ==0DIn a ruling handed down late on Thursday, Magistrate Ted Bandstra found t=hat Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko, a citizen of Mali and Gambia, ``is not i=mmune from prosecution as a result of his designation as a Special Adviso=r on a Special Mission for the Gambia.'' ==0D``Unfortunately, and for reasons never fully explained, the Gambia never =properly notified the United States Department of State of Sissoko's desi=gnation as a diplomatic officer or member of its diplomatic mission in th=e United States,'' he wrote. ==0DSissoko, who faces a sentence of 45 days imprisonment and four months of =home confinement, has 10 days to appeal the latest ruling in his case. ==0DHe pleaded guilty in January to paying a $30,000 bribe to a U.S. customs =agent in a bid to ship two military helicopters to Gambia. ==0DGambia had petitioned the Miami U.S. District Court to overturn his convi=ction on the grounds that he was serving as a special envoy for that coun=try and had diplomatic immunity from criminal prosecution. ==0DA host of African nations condemned the case against Sissoko, who heads a=company called Negoce International and is known for his largesse in Wes=t Africa and Miami. ==0DFollowing his conviction, he gave $60,000 Mercedes cars to each of his th=ree lawyers, tens of thousands of dollars to a Miami high school marching=band and a gold watch and $10,000 cash to a masseuse who went to his con=dominium but was not allowed to touch him because of his religious belief=s, according to press reports. ==0D14:30 07-04-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7601.emout06.mail.aol.com.868063856--------------------------------Date: Sat, 5 Jul 1997 09:14:18 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970705081547.AAB43978@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Abdoulie Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sat, 5 Jul 1997 09:04:18 -0000From: "The Gambia-L shadow list" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new member introductionMessage-ID: < B0000001359@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi everyone,My name is Pa Musa Jallow and I am thrilled to join in the global Gambianbantaba.I have keenly followed the discourse and look forward to contributing.I do know quite a few of the Gambia-L subscribers or members and this is avery healthy development bringing all of us together to share opinions andideas.Anyway for introduction sake I am working and living in The Gambia and havebeen home for three years now.It is my pleasure to join you all.Bye for nowPmj------------------------------Date: Sat, 5 Jul 1997 20:32:42 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: new member introductionMessage-ID: < 01BC8982.9A776140@dibo.qatar.net.qa Mr. Jallow!!You are most welcome! Feel free and say what you think;its your Bantabaaas anybody else.Again, WELCOME to the Penchabi !Regards Bassss!!----------From: The Gambia-L shadow list[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 29/OYN/1418 12:04 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: new member introductionHi everyone,My name is Pa Musa Jallow and I am thrilled to join in the global Gambianbantaba.I have keenly followed the discourse and look forward to contributing.I do know quite a few of the Gambia-L subscribers or members and this is avery healthy development bringing all of us together to share opinions andideas.Anyway for introduction sake I am working and living in The Gambia and havebeen home for three years now.It is my pleasure to join you all.Bye for nowPmj------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 75************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 2.72 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |