Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9706E - Digest 74 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:07:57



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Commit, Cyberspace and The Gambia

by Francis Njie <

2) New members

by

3) SV: SV: Political conciousness and Education

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

4) RE: SV: Political conciousness and Education

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

5) RE: SORRY! GAMBIA-L

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

6) bug killer

by Ylva Hernlund <

7) political education and consciousness

by

8) Somalia peacekeeping(?)

by

9) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by

10) alledged tortures

by Gabriel Ndow <

11) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by

12) Re: political education and consciousness

by Abdou Gibba <

13) Re: Political conciousness

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

14) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

15) *Re: Political conciousness and Education*

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

16) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by

17) Re: *Re: Political conciousness and Education*

by

18) REASONS FOR ABSENCE

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

19) Re: Tips for a tour up Gambia

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

20) Fwd: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ AFRICA:

by

21) Re: REASONS FOR ABSENCE

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

22) RE: THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

23) fwd: Gambia court sentences four to death for treason

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

24) RE: alledged tortures

by MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <

25) FORWARDING REJECTED MAIL

by ABDOU <

26) E-Mail Do's and Don'ts

by

27) THANKING

by Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

28) culture (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

29) New member

by

30) fwd: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

31) fwd: Muscular Nigeria Proves a Flawed Peacekeeper

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

32) New member

by "A. Loum" <

33) RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

by Ceesay Soffie <

34) Fwd: AFRICA-TRANSPORT: 'Free' Movement h

by

35) GambiaNet Progress Report

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

36) Re: GambiaNet Progress Report

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

37) Re: GambiaNet Progress Report

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

38)

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

39)

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

40) Re: GambiaNet Progress Report

by Abdou Gibba <

41) educational group and e-mail

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

42) RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

43) RE: educational group and e-mail

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

44) Re: educational group and e-mail

by

45) RE: educational group and e-mail

by Gabriel Ndow <

46) culture2 (fwd)

by Gabriel Ndow <

47) About the Gambia University

by "Jorn Grotnes" <

48) Fwd: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: More Than Just

by

49) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Knowledge, a Weapon Against Poverty

by

50) Re: About the Gambia University

by O BALDEH <

51) Re: About the Gambia University

by "=?ISO-8859-1?Q?J=F8rn_Grotnes?=" <

52) RE: About the Gambia University

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

53) Re: educational group and e-mail

by Francis Njie <

54) Re: About the Gambia University

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 22 Jun 1997 23:24:14 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Commit, Cyberspace and The Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



I wish to join Asbj=F8rn in expressing my excitement about Internet access i=

n

the Gambia as showcased by Commit Enterprises.



Although the Internet's full potential (especially in Gambian education)

will still not be realized without WWW and FTP access to servers outside

the Gambia, Commit Enterprises is still a good start towards a Gambian

information society. The absence of fees for initial setup and web hosting

will certainly make the service more favourable.



Excellent work!=20



- Francis=20









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 09:37:45 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970623083858.AAB25660@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Mr. Sam B. Thorpe, has been added to the list. Welcome to

the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send a

brief introduction to:





Regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 13:50:53 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: SV: Political conciousness and Education

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr. Drammeh,

Thank you very much for those very kind words. Myself, I think much of th=

e

credit is owed to Mr. Momodou Njie, whose insistent questions and

alternative views have been largely responsible for generating other idea=

s

and positions.=20

You raised a number of questions that need answering. But you must be

joking to think that I have given up for any reason(s) whatsoever! Your

changing the subject broadened the base of discussion to allow others to

join in, which after all is how it should be. The Swedish midsummer holid=

ay

is now over, and that was one reason why I felt i needed a break since

Thursday. But as of this moment I will add my piece to everyone else's.

Sincere regards,

Sidibeh.



----------

> Fr=E5n:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> =C4mne: Re: SV: Political conciousness and Education

> Datum: den 20 juni 1997 02:16

>=20

> On Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:56:45 JST +900,

> >Mr. Sidibeh,

> >

> >Thanks for writing. Foremost, may I reiterate how much I love your

> >presence on Gambia-l. It has been just a few weeks since then, but I

> >admit that your contributions have been educative. I wish we continu=

e

> >discussing these issues without getting bored or abandoning the cause

> >simply because we disagreed.

> >

> >I very much understand your viewpoints but I couldn't help to differ

> >when you intimated that perhaps what we see in Africa today is a

> >manifestation of our disgust with the alien system imposed on us.

> >

> >I have a couple of questions! First, why was it not Africa going to

> >colonise Europe? Perhaps we were too good to disturb others; too

> >upright to think of colonising others; or simply too considerate of

> >other people's feelings? Second, since according to you 'democracy'

> >is alien to Africa, do you mean to justify the havoc our leaders

> >wreaked on us because the democratic system we adopted was=20

> >inappropriate? Additionally, would we justify military intervention

> >for lack of an articulated governance system? You said Africans sold

> >Africans into slavery and I agree. Logically then, we should not

> >blame the Europeans for doing what their hosts promulgated! =20

> >

> >I want to believe that democracy is not new to Africa. The system ha=

s

> >evolved into what we have today in many parts of the world, and it wi=

ll

> >continue to evolve. We just have to swim with the tide, albeit with

> >necessary changes to suit our situation. Yet the substance of the

> >system must remain if we are to make any headway. It must be

> >participatory politics where the commoners are involved in their own

> >governance. Self-perpetuation has been and continues to be=20

> >characteristic of us. I hope you remember the griots saying=20

> >fuulang o lu dang la aning faading o lu dang la' (mandinka), meaning

> >the one who has surpassed his kith and kin! Individualism and a sign

> >of greed at its best! What then is unique to us? (To be continued).

> >

> >Lamin.

>=20



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 17:09:56 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: SV: Political conciousness and Education

Message-ID: <



MODOU!!

I STRANGELY FOUND YOUR THIS MAIL HIDING SOMEWHERE IN MY Archive.



MY LOVE TO THE FAMILY...............



BASSSSS!



----------

From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:

Sent: 17/OYN/1418 02:50 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: SV: SV: Political conciousness and Education



Mr. Drammeh,

Thank you very much for those very kind words. Myself, I think much of the

credit is owed to Mr. Momodou Njie, whose insistent questions and

alternative views have been largely responsible for generating other ideas

and positions.

You raised a number of questions that need answering. But you must be

joking to think that I have given up for any reason(s) whatsoever! Your

changing the subject broadened the base of discussion to allow others to

join in, which after all is how it should be. The Swedish midsummer holiday

is now over, and that was one reason why I felt i needed a break since

Thursday. But as of this moment I will add my piece to everyone else's.

Sincere regards,

Sidibeh.



----------

> Fran:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Amne: Re: SV: Political conciousness and Education

> Datum: den 20 juni 1997 02:16

>

> On Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:56:45 JST +900,

> >Mr. Sidibeh,

> >

> >Thanks for writing. Foremost, may I reiterate how much I love your

> >presence on Gambia-l. It has been just a few weeks since then, but I

> >admit that your contributions have been educative. I wish we continue

> >discussing these issues without getting bored or abandoning the cause

> >simply because we disagreed.

> >

> >I very much understand your viewpoints but I couldn't help to differ

> >when you intimated that perhaps what we see in Africa today is a

> >manifestation of our disgust with the alien system imposed on us.

> >

> >I have a couple of questions! First, why was it not Africa going to

> >colonise Europe? Perhaps we were too good to disturb others; too

> >upright to think of colonising others; or simply too considerate of

> >other people's feelings? Second, since according to you 'democracy'

> >is alien to Africa, do you mean to justify the havoc our leaders

> >wreaked on us because the democratic system we adopted was

> >inappropriate? Additionally, would we justify military intervention

> >for lack of an articulated governance system? You said Africans sold

> >Africans into slavery and I agree. Logically then, we should not

> >blame the Europeans for doing what their hosts promulgated!

> >

> >I want to believe that democracy is not new to Africa. The system has

> >evolved into what we have today in many parts of the world, and it will

> >continue to evolve. We just have to swim with the tide, albeit with

> >necessary changes to suit our situation. Yet the substance of the

> >system must remain if we are to make any headway. It must be

> >participatory politics where the commoners are involved in their own

> >governance. Self-perpetuation has been and continues to be

> >characteristic of us. I hope you remember the griots saying

> >fuulang o lu dang la aning faading o lu dang la' (mandinka), meaning

> >the one who has surpassed his kith and kin! Individualism and a sign

> >of greed at its best! What then is unique to us? (To be continued).

> >

> >Lamin.

>





begin 600 WINMAIL.DAT

M>)\^(@4.`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`

M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/

M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=A

M<VAI;F=T;VXN961U`%--5% `9V%M8FEA+6Q =2YW87-H:6YG=&]N+F5D=0``

M```>``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4N

M=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````

M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% Z

M1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!

M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.

M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`M````4D4Z(%-6.B!0;VQI=&EC86P@8V]N8VEO=7-N97-S

M(&%N9"!%9'5C871I;VX`X \!!8 #``X```#-!P8`%P`1``D`. `!`$0!`2"

M`P`.````S0<&`!<`$0`'``$``0`+`0$)@ $`(0```$5$0T$P0S Q13A%0D0P

M,3$Y,C X-#0T-34S-30P,# P`/ &`0.0!@!H# ``$@````L`(P```````P`F

M```````+`"D``0````,`-@``````0 `Y`&!4QR#??[P!'@!P``$````M````

M4D4Z(%-6.B!0;VQI=&EC86P@8V]N8VEO=7-N97-S(&%N9"!%9'5C871I;VX`

M`````@%Q``$````6`````;Q_WR#'`0S*[NOH$="2"$1%4U0`````'@`># $`

M```%````4TU44 `````>`!\,`0```!8```!K;VQL<S4V-T!Q871A<BYN970N

M<6$````#``80[H$W& ,`!Q Z"@``'@`($ $```!E````34]$3U5)4U1204Y'

M14Q91D]53D193U525$A)4TU!24Q(241)3D=33TU%5TA%4D5)3DU905)#2$E6

M14U93$]6151/5$A%1D%-24Q90D%34U-34RTM+2TM+2TM+2U&4D]-.DU/30``

M```"`0D0`0```-,*``#/"@``BA,``$Q:1G4)89\6_P`*`0\"%0*H!>L"@P!0

M`O()`@!C: K <V5T,O4``"H"X6$'@ 8`!L,"@.Q-5!*'`?$R`N0'$P*#8C,"

M`&)I9 "@$1LQ[#<X#\\"`#05'Q8D$?@S%&4'$R H!Q !H&ECFBD"@S4#QA:?

M9C87QG<#XQ7/$!E]"H (SPG9._$@GS(U-0* "H$-L0M@8&YG,3 S%0`+`VSD

M='(*L5QQ(( +5"1A-Q%P$],+\F,`0 703T1P3U4A(0J&`9$G5$D!!@!44D%.

M1T5,"%D@1B:P3D0@64$FL%(@5$A)!?!-D$%)3" I@$1)*& !!@!/34572$52

M>D4G\$X%T"B@!Q 1<&DX=F4N"H4*A2M13$\R5BL`5$\I82L`1D'R32G@62XN

M/"P,)V@P7_$G@4)!4S(")N8*BR1E(&QI,3@P`M%I+?@Q-#0-\"31#- TLR4+

MU1MR,1T@< -@= 60!4!^+3=G"H<UOQT@## VYD;=`V$Z.&\VFR=C30-P!' =

M"& @!@`&`!?Q8F5H9%M3$Q!0.@1@/0,N`P"0/;- <W1O8VNR: ;P;2X`P ,0

M+C<0R30082X%H&U=. \Y'W\W(@9@`C ZKSN_)Y >D"_["T4`(&PED2.$(M =

M`T3+_"=D&W!(< LP2' `4$//+3:Y+S2P-# @1R Z-<XP0Z9&?T>.93- _T(/

MN3<B5&]#GT2O)Y!'+> @0DE!+4Q0T%1H31)P1Q)0%^!A( !P9-L'\$!@83<0

M5(!)!! *4+<;X4 1"X!G+0`$`'1.7^-/;T,3=6)J-R%0WU'O62>04U99(%MB

M4 ;P:8YT&O :<06@;F-I"& <<VX'D 0@5&)%9'6?7$!<( (@,F\S>C,V-.,'

M)0\,`3;F37(N($3E&L!M!X!H+ J%4[ `<!AK('D],2O0<GD@LFU=L&@@`A %

MP'0_L%L1L&/D:PN 5(!W!;!D$G-B0$UY$;!L9BR?)_%DT N 8Y!D0V]F9,'>

M90J%!0`)@%P0( 0`9X">=U3Q/W!B$SSF3FH(D'UFH'=DXPN `) _8$-A(/YQ

M55%=XETS"H4'0#<0!*#O7=$KT&/@")!W!" 1@&UQRSW0"? @"V!R9T!@9"#9

M(*!S<&P!/<!L$G!DDO]NT%T`&L!<(%7A-P!3P 7 \1?P96%S;'94<6]0`)#O

M:^-B0 J%<T%9/3$:P 0`\U3Q5$!N=0;0<0%GD6NH_V305-!T0 G@=!$`@&D0

M!1#S(Z!B0$)U!4!CLF1 /V#S;D$*A6IO98%5\&E19N0W=9,H`&X#9RO!`Z!U

M<!]D@P!P;P)Q8 (@*',I5VJ15-![0&5C\2%S<G+_9_9C87H`>()3P55 6--N

M0+T#8&$-L%T`:3%3P6)Q8/\2<&>1& `$\%S@`) "(&E"WP= (# 'X'#3=7%O

M=]<+@.]J\6J"&O!D<&$!@'$!@+$O:,(_L ?@:*%S/[!U;.]4@#W08D!3LE-I

M$00`9'!^;1?P54!BD07 /[$7\&'V>0J%:-%N@.)C\6:@5&+]=9-W<6!G@%T`

M>P5JD60@_2@`9D!@:+%UTW0#?G!Q4+]CD "07*!GYE.P"'!SAI'_=L2(HF>B

M:-$^86MB* `#\->#<7Z@5(!M9"!P")"+<+]I0GP28["(X4!@$; G9A!?"H4]

MD(MA(*!O$6<+$7/O8M8]E2O]-V\^.E%+OTS$OQ>Q86I.$1MP8&]A>6Y9( ,7

MX (P84!I=6HN\0#0+FIPE%<'8(# 62!O4Q]4+U4_5D8\D8"<@BU<;$ ^P(B1

M9O%G/W!N\BX)@'4^E%>5#Y8?2"3N8Q>PE[]A>6U=`%D@G1#O6X]<GUVME,!$

MG4!T8%D@;W_ ;G$!T'@P=0,`1< YO#DW2T(VL)17E%=/`Z!GC %FH*K ($JJ

M@*JT,L(S2W V.C0UK2 H(+@@*SDT4&:@F:1MD!#\=BZ:!V7 -O(N^)3 E+#_

M8B(]E6+6L3*PR6-3!"!DDM^P0*;A=J(HL 6P901@/V#_9J `P(FB(*"FX'!2

M$G"#TO]D0R@`(#!M<6.Q?*:Q,C;@?P>0"?"/$8!1G&2?H+2Q2?\%0!& !"!N

M4ZIP=X&<L(G@>P?@:1!EL]&+0V>R@G%B_7;Q2;#)?J"%L 5 =9.W@O^G0B1P

M/<!V\&OS;@B@H5W"_RO1N<&.$86!:1"^8PN "E#_L,E_UGV$:M*=I /P9-%V

M\?]NT ) 5=(&X""A9X!LP7]0?YS@`B!]=J<0I[#!R@"0;;\+4&0@/=#&@\$2

M?]%A"<+^9+"ZL,DH`&/XJH $@3]@_YS2OB-MHF]0F;&Z,;R"IT'YA'%N)[GQ

M0&!Z<&E1& #_#= $D+#):J!N<6.RF;$'<-N=0W63< 20$8!PP^&(4_]]T0G@

M:O$44 -0IP%I08:1_6C"8;#)`X$&D&O!7=-G@ON^,G_19W=RQ )]HP= ")#M

M`Z!S9E W$&UHP,>@9/'_Q4%Z09!7R;]N`YRPS7$+4.=_@VNG?%!&:<NA:H)D

M(-^(DFBAAV %0-*%9X(A>)*OL,D@$@,`90%%"'!OT1#Z/SU04-$FR%*1,3]P

M:6!_W6 $<,Y$/V (<">0@10[S^"BL,EZ8 409VB]L7C&_V>1WI5PE^)!!;''

MA>"RIU'_/N&V)&>0L,EPU-$0WU!OL.^00(G10&$CH'/?@09@IU'^9&:@N[0`

MT 6A& !XA&.RSTAPM1$%``#0>2>PR=-2_]:S:5'2A&:@/2!W%'%0@&/_NJ(&

MD.9!G#%N`3^ U4-OL/]^H1&@SNJ*\M?&Q^=]LNO5_Z;QUO;!(7Z@WU"=4HB2

M['J]$D!P-N'C89U!WX%!2,#[<F. L7EJ@81CP2'O5H6P_Z;1"L#3,0(P!)!Z

M(:B[E+#_9)(+8#^09X(#D0K IO&$</^=0]U@8_$20+C"UP3?@7."_\C %_#2

M=08Q>T"$@+#)_J?[F;%I8',+8&/SG-(H`,C3^;2Q3&]Z`*<1YC*\(]'B_X14

MW+&PR2!P$E)]LM\D`'+_9)(](%72T9-GP=N@@\$_8/?38#;A9$!LD8"=47Q0

M]7K_R?N(D&MQ:5$]T-:Q;7%UD__KUX<D=<*#\.VWM+&<(M<%_[H1L,E\$/]

M*]"<\ "ST9;_;@/2]?OPU$&.P?P1C/7(4?_%8(2 A^1HH8XBW>O!=(\T^P]"

MM+%7^(009GW@'<#T<>_6)J;P(U"'X6P]T!,CUC#_L,FGT(MPI_#Y<GTCP]$`

MTFYU:*&^,G)1=5W3M+%9_\20?:;+LKC29ZK'0]<4=V/_M0&D06C 9Z#TDN"#

MM7'R$/]ZPYPP?J"(D(QQN=)W;+@S_?P3:5: /W!D$6]0IM/1<O_@<\92C: ]

M`'!!TV&1,:10_P\W!P5I`/IJ_-BTL>G09H#^+=$1WV ;-;H(G-+!5AHS_SW0

M]7I](0O1;0%6(?/Q9Y'_V"' DH90WV!CH[4!M1!T@M]]LLC@IY#,X<C >572

M^GK^=?QA<*)ND#U AI!5X:0P<YS!5=)F87Z@<),P^2>,("C40>L!:V$IM6'_

M[N%5T;#)?;*(TFJAN@.=L/]?@:?PG6&-4F6 UC&<TF6!O0B!23.A;:!=H-:A

M<]=0]YS2G+!O@&?Z:F>1R./3<.]HL<SB:\$(@5<&U8)!TV#?JH%KH6E"I[#?

M@"A0L"KRV<%69"G83[$43 4`I%"_/HA>+U\_8$]A6U95?590`@!%D `#`! 0

M``````,`$1 "````0 `',("/8;C>?[P!0 `(,("/8;C>?[P!'@`]``$````%

-````4D4Z( `````1" `'

`

end





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 17:15:55 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: SORRY! GAMBIA-L

Message-ID: <



GAMBIA-L!

MY MAIL THAT PRECEDED THIS ONE WAS MEANT FOR Sidibeh's PRIVATE BOX.IT WAS A FLOP. TERRIBLY SORRY ABOUT THAT!



REGARDS BASSS!!





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 11:14:28 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: bug killer

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I accidently deleted the message about the insecticide (safe, effective

and widely available if I remember correctly...). Could someone please

forward that to me again. Thanks so much, Ylva





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 20:14:27 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: political education and consciousness

Message-ID: <



Wake up Africa and Africans. Witness the recently concluded meeting of the G

7 plus 1 nothing on Africa was disscussed rather their concerns were mostly

Europe and the future of Honk Kong Now perhaps our leaders will get the hint

and start doing for themselves and their citizens.



Sang



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 11:42:00 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Somalia peacekeeping(?)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Hello,



Some news about peacekeepers in Somalia.

I hate to imagine what it was like for

those poor civilians!



Lamin.



In Italy, Belgium and Italy,

Somalia peacekeeping

scandals growing



24 June 1997

Web posted at: 01:57 CEST, Paris time (23:57 GMT)



BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) When U.N. peacekeepers from 21

countries went to Somalia in "Operation Restore Hope," their

mission was to protect and feed a population suffering in the

anarchy of civil war.



But a far different image of that intervention has been emerging in

recent months. Belgian peacekeepers are accused of torturing

Somali children and Italian peacekeepers of raping Somali women.

A commission appointed by the Canadian government is examining

allegations that Canadian peacekeepers beat a Somali teen-ager to

death and shot other civilians unprovoked.



The 1993-95 U.N. mission staved off mass starvation in Somalia,

but it also enmeshed foreign peackeepers in battles against heavily

armed Somali factions. Dozens of peacekeepers died, and word

increasingly is emerging of foreign troops brutalizing the civilians

they were there to help.



Addressing the growing scandal Monday, U.N. Secretary-General

Kofi Annan said in a statement in New York: "I am appalled and

outraged by these actions, which are unacceptable and counter to

everything peacekeeping stands for."



On the same day as Annan spoke out, trial opened in Belgium for

two members of an elite paratroop unit accused of torturing a

Somali boy by dangling him over an open fire.



It was a playful game meant to discourage the child from stealing,

the lawyer for paratroopers Claude Baert and Kurt Coelus

insisted. Prosecutors asked for a one-month jail term for both men.



Other cases of alleged Belgian atrocities expected to come to trial

in coming months include:



A paratrooper force-fed pork and saltwater to a Muslim Somali

child until the boy vomited again, allegedly to discourage stealing.



Soldiers forced another boy accused of stealing into a closed

container, where he languished in scorching heat without water for

two days. He died.



A Belgian soldier urinating in the face of a Somali, who in a

photograph of the incident appears either injured or dead.



The allegations aren't only against Belgian peacekeepers. Last

weekend, two Italian generals resigned in the face of increasing

evidence that their soldiers tortured Somali villagers. The

resignations came a day after an Italian magazine published photos

that it said showed an Italian soldier raping a Somali woman.



In Canada, the army disbanded an entire regiment over allegations

of abuse in Somalia, including the vicious beating death of a

teen-ager and the fatal shootings of three other Somalis.



An investigating panel is to report its findings June 30 in the

scandal, which already has led Canada's chief of defense to resign

over allegations of a cover-up.



In Belgium, Canada and Italy, the cases center on snapshots taken

by troops while their fellow soldiers pose with victims.



The surfacing allegations and graphic photos have horrified the

nations whose peacekeepers have been implicated and left many

wondering why Somalia, of all U.N. peacekeeping missions, gave

rise to such violent behavior.



"Beyond question, the motives were racist. Unbelievable that this

happens during a peace mission," said Johan Leman, director of

Belgium's government-created Center Against Racism.



At the start of Operation Restore Hope, U.N. peacekeepers were

for the most part welcomed. They safeguarded deliveries of aid to

Somalis, who faced possible famine in a vicious civil war between

feuding clans.



The operation turned sour in mid-1993 after 25 Pakistani

peacekeepers were murdered, and the United Nations decided to

hunt down the killers.



From famine relief, the mission expanded into a small-scale street

war against intransigent warlords.



Before the failed manhunt, peacekeepers were frustrated by a

U.N. mandate that initially forbade the use of force except in

self-defense.



A Belgian defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,

cited the stark difference between the pictures in international news

media of a hungry nation, desperately needing help, and the

situation on the ground where peacekeepers were subjected to

constant taunting, rock-throwing and petty thefts by Somalis, and

forbidden do anything about it.



Overall, the U.N. operation claimed the lives of more than 100

peacekeepers, including 42 American troops.



On their own, some soldiers exacted revenge. The score-settling

was made easier by the fact that peacekeepers often were in

remote areas, away from most scrutiny allowing them to act almost

as warlords themselves.



Annan insisted Monday that the United Nations has learned the

lessons of the peacekeeper atrocities in Somalia and taken steps

against their being repeated peacekeepers and commanders are

better-trained today in their responsibilities to civilians, he said.



"Every possible effort will be made on the part of the United

Nations to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he said.



Punishing peacekeepers who err, however, is solely the

responsibility of individual governments, the United Nations insists.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 02:29:56 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Political conciousness and Education

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latir wrote:



> The little good that I believe came from this was the promotion of

> Mandinka culture, but its effect saw the subordination of the rest.

> Part of the reason why all inclusive groups like Ifang Bondi did not

> have the room to grow was because they were an island of true

> nationalism in a sea of still fractured and seperated waters.





Latir, I must say that your piece was very illuminative in adhering to the

regelated fortunes of the cultural divide. once again oyu have shed some

light on an real issues that I have always thought was worth bringing out

to the open.



The Jawara years, despite the beliefs, saw some tenure of power that was

both unethical and ruthless, to say the least. I am at a loss as to how

anyone would consider his regime a convocational one, in which politics

was just another tool of big bereaucracy. Whereas many of us believe that

the Gambia is a peaceful country whose citizens are indigenous, the stigma

of dividedness was in fact culminating in the faces of the minorities. The

Gambia was a country for all, or so they said. But behind the lines of

truth was hidden some ugly altercations that eventually crumbled under

that shade.



Growing up as kid of a minority origin, I have witnessed the untold

subtleties of a divided cultural endowment that pushed a great many folks

to the realm of atrocity. I can remember when, every Saturday while

sitting at my Dad's store in Albert Market, police trucks would pull up

behind the post Office in a routinely anticipated manner. The "Rammasse"

is what they called it. You see the Fula kids and Mauritanians, who have

come alive and made things happen, start running away to find hiding

places along with their Kola nut trays and cigarette hand carts and Afra

bowls. I also remember when I would always overhear my dads neighboring

business partners, who were mostly Mandinkas talk about the foreigners,

the Fulas and Mauritanians, whose delight they said would soon end if only

Sheriff Dibba could win the presidency. Fortunately, my dad did his best

in teaching us to overcome the repulsive shortcomings of a people who have

gone mad. We learned to survive, live and accept the calamities of life.



I was young then, and didn't think much about it. As I look back about 10

years, I feel the momentum of nationalism. I begin to understand why, for

example, I was never fond of IFANG BONDI. Though I spoke Mandinka, wollof

and Jola (for these tribes where my neighbors and friends at school), as

fluent as the native child, I just couldn't grasp their [IFANG'S] rhythmic

messages. On the one hand they relayed a dysfunctional tribal message

that defined the cultural divide of the people. On the other hand,

society itself was not conformitive in aggressively discerning to the

attitudes of the norm. On the same note, one would have attributed most

of the cultural divide to the elasticity of a government that has

forgotten its tribal virtues. For this, I could not condemn IFANG, but the

society under a government whose actions were falsely revealed.



The dynamic of passions and principles within the heads of the society at

that time was that of direful for those who understood evil at its best.

To write about cultural divides not only requires reading a few carefully

crafted speeches but it also demands experiencing the context of these

speeches. Rather than over see what was happening to the divided

minorities, the country was mainly concerned with what was happening in

the inward of politics. Thus a culturally divided society whose identity

was virtuaally unrepresented.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 02:38:16 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: alledged tortures

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970624022942.24933D-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:

I just returned from a trip to D.C. where i heard of alledged attacks

and torturing of three members of the gambian opposition party - udp.

According to the source, the three men were whisked away b

members of the presidential guard. They are said to be in hospital

with fractured bones. One is said to have been severely burned in the

genital area. The Human Rights Organization is said to have photos

of these alledged victims.



Could someone substantiate this claim?

sly awaiting reply in the negative.



LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 17:33:42 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Political conciousness and Education

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Moe,



I am tempted to say I love your piece, except that I

could not really understand what you are relaying. If

you can be more explicit, that will be appreciated.



I do not know how we understand the principle of

"ramasse' as it was carried out in those days. It may

indeed smack of xenophopic tendencies, but to relate it

to ehtnic favouritism is completely outrageous and

unfair to the former government. I think 1982 is still

fresh in the minds of West Africans when nigeria

deported immigrants from ECOWAS countries on very flimsy

grounds. Very recently, Angola did the same. I was

listening to CNN just yesterday when they showed how

Canadians are responding to the swelling Hong Kong

population in Canada. Most of us on this List live

outside the Gambia, and by now we must have realised how

hospitable the average Gambian is. Don't get me wrong.

We surely have outliers who want to have the whole

country to themselves. The Gambia government (police)

could be seen protecting Mauritanian traders in the

Gambia when that country had border skirmishes with

Senegal. Most Guineans and Malians were at home in the

Gambia. Or are you saying that gambian fulas were

intentionally relegated to the rear?



The 1981 coup saw 'rebels' for the so-called majority

tribes take arms against a government which you believed

sidelined minorities. Isn't this ironic? if whoever

your majority tribes are showed such disdain for the

status quo ante, then who were the previous government

favouring? Let us give the devil its due. Your

examples seem more a case of anti-immigrant sentiments.

Remember that unlike my own Sarahule brethren, the

fulani are a 'majority tribe' in the Gambia! Jawara's

major critics were his 'own people', if you will permit

me to put it that way.



Avoiding the repeat of whatever anomalies were evident

in the past regime should be our focus. But many may

sit back and see a repeat of past divisive tactics,

simply because they cherish the obverse repeat of

history. Let us make a difference.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 10:39:33 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: political education and consciousness

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 20:14 23/06/97 -0400, you wrote:

>Wake up Africa and Africans. Witness the recently concluded meeting of the G

>7 plus 1 nothing on Africa was disscussed rather their concerns were mostly

>Europe and the future of Honk Kong Now perhaps our leaders will get the hint

>and start doing for themselves and their citizens.

>

>Sang





Right Sang, this is exactly why people like me always insist on African

governments doing what they feel is right for them and their people without

fearing any big brother intimidation - like in the Sissoho case. But it's

sad, most people didn't get that point.



Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 06:39:33 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Political conciousness

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Modou Jallow wrote:



> The Jawara years, despite the beliefs, saw some tenure of power that was

> both unethical and ruthless, to say the least. I am at a loss as to how

> anyone would consider his regime a convocational one, in which politics

> was just another tool of big bereaucracy. Whereas many of us believe that

> the Gambia is a peaceful country whose citizens are indigenous, the stigma

> of dividedness was in fact culminating in the faces of the minorities. The

> Gambia was a country for all, or so they said. But behind the lines of

> truth was hidden some ugly altercations that eventually crumbled under

> that shade.



Mr. Jallow, when you say "I am at a loss as to how anyone would consider

his regime a convocational one, in which politics was just another tool

of big bereaucracy", you highlight a point that is almost a separate

issue of its own, thus the change in subject line.



I have always believed, since July 23rd 1994, that the most important

thing we should really use our heads for is to understand not how much

money the old regime and its cohorts stole from the country but how it

actually stole the country, politically speaking, for nearly thirty

years in a manner unlike many (or any) of such long term rule.



I would venture to say that Jawara was the ultimate mastermind at

political convocation. I have heard it said that he was anti Christian,

anti Wollof, anti-this and anti-that but with careful examination you

may find that deep down he was not really any of the above, only pro

staying in power. Indeed, he was once Christian and I believe both his

wives are Wollof. Those thirty years saw varying political climates.

He adapted extremely well to each of them and weathered it all by

appeasing all those he sought to keep under his political fold.



Without dwelling into arguable details, I can only ask you to take a

look at the evolution of the PPP from a small Banjul based Mandinka

association to a divided, almost fractured, all encompassing political

party, whose latter state Jawara ultimately created so that only he

alone could keep it together and thus remain in power. That state may

have been created by various prejudices and xenophobia that he may have

had a hand in but it was motivated not by his own personal prejudices

but his everlasting hunger to retain power. Just look at the initial

pre independence anti Wollof divide that quickly manifested to a post

election anti Christian divide and back to the eventually more

complicated one of Mandinka versus Wollof(plus).



The reason I believe in the importance of all this is because of the

lessons we can all learn.



Jammeh began his administration of the country making it clear that he

did not want the status quo that Jawara left behind to continue. His

actions spoke even louder than his words. However, one factor that did

not enter the equation of the AFPRC rule was politics. It did not

really exist, at least not until the end when it began to cause trouble

for him and his all inclusive socio-political vision.



Some will say that the so-called pro Mandinka feeling that many felt so

prevalent in the past was only subdued because the Jawara regime was

overthrown by a Jola soldier. I would disagree. Whatever feelings may

have existed before, it ended when Jammeh and Company turned the focus

squarely on Jawara, his regime and its almost thirty year rule. Jammeh

forced those who may have sympathised with Jawara to explore whatever

little scepticism they may have held about him. This lead to honest

overwhelming support for Jammeh when that scepticism eventually turned

to outright disdain. Of course there must have been those, that is

Mandinka, who, while also sharing this newfound disdain, feared some

backlash over what may have been previously perceived of them. Jammeh,

quite stupidly I must say, allowed this fear to eventually manifest

itself into considerable political dissent.



I do not speak much Mandinka but those who do have told me that Jammeh

speaks it as well as he speaks any other language, perhaps even Jola. I

say this because as he toured the country several times over, Mandinka

was the most spoken in all the public engagements and all his speeches.

There was no indication, at least in my opinion, that he was trying to

marginalise the language or the people. That is until last summer when

he spoke in the Badibus. Like his subsequent speech to the largely Jola

crowd in the Fonis(?), he spoke in what was then his usual cavalier

manner, down on the people instead of simply speaking to them.



In the Fonis, he said that the notion of Jolas leaving what could be a

more prosperous life in the fields for one of servitude as maids and

watchmen in the Banjul area was wrong and was a waste. This, of course,

caused great shock and unhappiness in the Jola community, especially in

and around the capital, but luckily it soon subsided. This was not,

however, the case in the Badibus, and with many Mandingoes, where he

pretty much said that Badibunka men were lazy and let the women do all

the work in the fields while they take all the credit, rewards, etc.



I remember walking with a friend the next day in Bakau, and passing a

group of men gathered, pseudo Bantaba style, in discussion. My friend

alerted me to stop and listen to what was being said. The men were

speaking in Mandinka so of course I had little idea of what they were

talking about. After listening in for a while, he told me that they

were basically all in agreement that after what Jammeh said the day

before, Sherrif Dibba would be the next president. I was surprised.

Even though I heard about his speech, I also knew that most of what

Jammeh said that could have really been taken offensively was

meticulously edited by both Radio Gambia and The Gambia TV where the

entire tour was being rebroadcast. Word quickly got around, however, of

the authentic speech.



It was no surprise then, to me at least, that just a few days after the

AFPRC announced the lifting of the decree that prohibited any political

discourse and after Sherrif Dibba had already told the world that he

would indeed run for office, that the council also announced a decree

prohibiting anyone who held elected office in the last 27 years before

the coup from contesting in the upcoming elections. Mr Dibba's

aspirations were quickly dashed.



I don't think it would be too speculative of me to say that the majority

of Lawyer Darboe's support in the success - yes I say so given the

circumstances that prevailed around that election - of his presidential

run was indeed Mandinka. It may be slightly more speculative of me to

say that this support was more anti Jammeh then pro Darboe, and that it

probably stemmed from that fateful speech but I can say that the

Mandinka dissent that began to grow after that tour was not there

before. At least not in the couple of trips I took around the country

where the open support for the AFPRC was fascinating.



In my opinion, whatever their consequences, negative or nil, Jammeh's

speeches, both in the Fonis and the Badibus, was not meant to be taken

offensively but rather constructively. Unfortunately they were made at

time when politics was beginning to enter the picture and his rhetoric

required tempering. While his aides might have realised this after the

fact and tried to do something about it, it was to late, the words had

already been spoken and spread.



I believe this is all the reason why we must now hope that Jammeh

continues, perhaps even more vigourously, to advocate true unity and not

allow the country to go through the lack of it experienced in Jawara's

time, again, for political gains. Now that democracy is back and

politics has made a return, I can easily see how some political gains

might be made by purposely ostracizing one group against the other, but

that would truly be unwise. If that path is followed, President

Jammeh's fate will only follow the path of his predecessor and we will

never move forward.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 06:53:47 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Political conciousness and Education

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> The 1981 coup saw 'rebels' for the so-called majority

> tribes take arms against a government which you believed

> sidelined minorities. Isn't this ironic? if whoever

> your majority tribes are showed such disdain for the

> status quo ante, then who were the previous government

> favouring? Let us give the devil its due. Your

> examples seem more a case of anti-immigrant sentiments.

> Remember that unlike my own Sarahule brethren, the

> fulani are a 'majority tribe' in the Gambia! Jawara's

> major critics were his 'own people', if you will permit

> me to put it that way.



I am not sure I agree with what you are saying here.



Let us remember that Sherrif Dibba's split from the PPP also saw a

significant split in Jawara's Mandinka following. This may explain some

of the "majority tribe['s]" show of "disdain for the status quo ante" in

the 1981 coup attempt but certainly not the "ethnic favouritism" as

being "completely outrageous."



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 11:42:24 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: *Re: Political conciousness and Education*

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



List members,



It has been brought to my attention that the last message(s) I sent

could be interpreted to have anti-Mandinka undertones.



That was certainly not the intent and if my message came across so,

please accept my apology. That is completely the opposite message to

what I was trying to present and definately contrary to what I stand

for. If it is seen as an opportunity to begin a negative tribal

discussion, I SINCERELY ask that you do not make it one.



I fear that elaborating here may very well fuel a fire but I do want to

make it absolutely clear that I DO NOT BELIEVE that people of Mandinka

decent have the attitudes I alluded to earlier. All I was trying to say

is that such a perception exists in The Gambia and that I PERSONALLY

HOLD JAWARA RESPONSIBLE for allowing it to.



The example I gave about Jammeh, his speech and MY PERCEIVED

ramification was made only as another example of how I believe this

entire issue has dangerously manifested itself.



Again, on my response to Lamin's reply to Modou Jallow's message, the

point I was trying to make was that the events surrounding the coup of

'81 did not, in my opinion, disprove the notion that "ethnic

favouritism" did not exist and more specifically, for the purpose of my

particular belief, that Jawara was responsible.



Any discussion that contains explicit prejudicial undertones should not

be accepted in this forum and I am a firm believer of this.



Thank you,



Latir



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 14:02:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Political conciousness and Education

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Lamin, you wrote:



> Moe,

>

> I am tempted to say I love your piece, except that I

> could not really understand what you are relaying. If

> you can be more explicit, that will be appreciated.





Lamin,



OOOps...I must have goofed here :=)))). I did not realize that message

went through until now. My server went down late last night whilst I was

in the middle of editing it. After being warned to log off, I tried to

save the message in my mail folders....but I can now see that it was

accidentally sent. I apologize for the incompleteness....however, I

appreciate your response.



In my message I was merely querrying the notion of idealism as proclaimed

by our nationalistic approach. I am a firm believer of the fact that, if

the issue of tribalism could not be discussed without being labeled

prejudice, then rest assured that we move to nowhere. I felt that the list

has been very open-minded in many cases about national values and public

issues. However, I have yet to understand the fundamental values of such

issues if we become more sensitive about the deliberations of our past

shortcomings.



In my example, I was afraid that some may mistakenly label it as an

"anti-immigrant sentiment", as you have elaborated, that is designed to

show a sign of weakness. Nevertheless, my points are simply that the

Jawara years did increase the disparity of hatred among the tribes of the

minority groups. As for Latir's comments, I do not believe that he was in

any way trying to put the shoe on the other foot by acclaiming a Mandinka

uprising. Whereas we all believe in a non-tribalistic Gambia, most of us

have differing experiences towards the relationship of tribalism and

politics in the former era.



I believe that, more than ever before, now is the time for us to pool

together our intellectual resources to better our chances for a brighter

future. It is still up to us to apply the knowledge that we have developed

for the good of ourselves and fellow countrymen, or to our own detriment.

There's no limit to what we can do individually but we are in an

environment where we have to master the art of "joint effort". Whereas

some people seem to have it all, there are those who seem to have the need

for some help. To be able to overcome our shortcomings, these two types of

people must be willing to "teach" and "learn" from each other if they are

to achieve higher results.



I say to you then, we need to implement or modify our standards so as to

fix what is broken. We can begin by identifying the areas that needs

serious consideration in order to outline the possible conflicts that

hinder our "joint efforts". By doing so, we are accomplishing not only our

own wishes but also enhancing and simplifying our daily work routines.



In this regard, I would like to suggest that we come up with ideas that we

can utilize right now. If we can all communicate within ourselves, maybe

we can improve to the point of a more culturally perfected society. The

thought of constantly being reminded by ourselves that we are not up to

our potential is very unappealing. It's one thing to fear losing one's

identity, but it's a completely different thing to take one's cultural

values for granted.







Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 14:09:14 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: *Re: Political conciousness and Education*

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latir wrote:



> List members,

>

> It has been brought to my attention that the last message(s) I sent

> could be interpreted to have anti-Mandinka undertones.

>

> That was certainly not the intent and if my message came across so,

> please accept my apology. That is completely the opposite message to

> what I was trying to present and definately contrary to what I stand

> for. If it is seen as an opportunity to begin a negative tribal

> discussion, I SINCERELY ask that you do not make it one.



A very wise move indeed! Rest assured those who understand your points

will not judge your messages without reading between the lines.





Good luck!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 13:29:27 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: REASONS FOR ABSENCE

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hello all Gambia-lers



Its been a long time since i have been on the net. A week and a half after

my arrival from the Gambia i have been travelling both nationally and

internationally. During one of my travels which was in the Netherlands my

son whom i am a lonely guardian for was knocked by a car and i have to come

back home. I tayed away from job whilst he was both at the hospital and home

before resuming to school.



This is the reason of absentee from the net.



with kind regards





Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 14:08:54 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To:

Subject: Re: Tips for a tour up Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable





Hei Asbj=F8rn



I would very much help you with current and sufficient documents of being a

tourist or one who is planning to reside in the Gambia. This is a magazine

call CONCERN written by peiople in the tourist industry and politicia and

other independent actors. This is a very brief and concise assistance even

to Gambians. This is the latest issue written i got when i was in the Gambia

in April.



If you would kindly send me you fax number i will photocopy it and fax it or

your private address and i will send it.



With kind regards







Omar S. saho





At 15:20 13.06.97 +0200, you wrote:

>Friends,=20

>please give me small tips, because I will soon start the detailed

>planning of my next tour to The Gambia, october-november 97.

>I have many friends and families, whom I have to see. But this time I

>also want to go up river. Soma, Mansa Konko and FaraFenni has been the

>farest till now. But I would like to go to the far end, the outpost if

>possible !!





------------------------------



Date: 25 Jun 1997 12:37:45 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ AFRICA:

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 21-Jun-97 ***



Title: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ AFRICA: Leaders Urged to Stop

Recruiting

Mercenaries



By Moyiga Nduru



LONDON, Jun 18 (IPS) - An international campaign is underway

here to urge African leaders to stop recruiting mercenaries

to fight in Africa. The campaign, launched by the London-based

Africa Research and Information Bureau (ARIB), follows reports

of ne

w mercenary operations in Angola, Sierra Leone and Sudan.



''Mercenaries are a serious threat to stability in Africa,''

said Kayode Fayemi of ARIB during a one-day conference on

'Mercenaries

and Instability in Africa' organised by the group here. ''We

must get rid of the mercenaries from the face of Africa.''



ARIB is disturbed by the presence of soldiers of fortune from

South Africa in Angola and Sierra Leone and equally bothered

by reports of 'mujahedeen' fighters from Afghanistan and Middle

Eastern countries, supporting fellow Muslims against non-Muslims

in the south of Sudan.



Abdel-Fatau Musah, head of the conflict unit at ARIB, says

their campaign would follow the style of anti-landmines activists

who have forced the mines issue onto the international agenda

and come close to securing a global ban.



In the 1950s and 1960s, most notably in the Congo, mercenary

forces were a frequent sight. By the 1970s and 1980s mercenaries

had played parts in coup attempts in Guinea, Equatorial Guinea,

Benin, Togo, the Comoros Islands and the Seychelles.



''Many of the old mercenaries have bought homes in the Caribbean

where they have retired enjoying sunshine,'' says Millius Palawiya

of the London-based NGO International Alert, which specialises

in identifying crises before they break.



But the mercenaries that have followed them, Palawiya says,

are a different breed, cast in the mould of free market

businessmen

championed by former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

''They use the Thatcherite language of private enterprise,

efficiency and investment,'' he says.



General Sir David Ramsbotham, International Director of London-

based Defence Systems Ltd. (DSL) is one such leader of new

'mercenaries'. ''Military forces are being wound down all over

the world and one of the problems that my former military

colleagues

face is the inability to produce the sort of people that the



U.N.

want in the numbers that they want to do the task,'' he says.



DSL was formed in 1981 by a group of former British special

forces officers, recently consulted by the United Nations. The

U.N. was considering the use of private security for its aid

operations in countries where U.N. member states were either

unwil

ling or unable to provide 'blue beret' troop support.



''More and more they are turning to the private sector to produce

the sort of support particularly -- not the front line operations

but the support -- for activities such as convoy protection

and protection of camps of refugees,'' Ramsbotham told IPS

in a recent interview.



DSL maintains that it provides policing support, not fighting

soldiers, but the divide between the two is narrow -- both use

ex-soldiers. According to DSL's promotional brochure, its ''core

business is devising and implementing solutions to complex

pr

oblems through the provision of highly qualified specialists

with extensive international experience in practical security''.



The best known among such soldier-security services firms is

Exeutive Outcomes, a South African-registered security firm.

It has somewhere between 200 and 7,000 employees and is deployed

in Angola, Sierra Leone, and elsewhere, according to sources

in

South Africa.



Executive Outcomes is Africa's best known private army having

operated in Angola and Sierra Leone. It provided troops for

a private security company called Sandline and a disastrous

foray into Papua New Guinea in March.



Offered 36 million dollars to end a nine-year secessionist

rebellion on Bougainville island, the mercenary force's commander

was arrested and his 70 African soldiers kicked out as protests

against the mercenaries led to widespread rioting and the wors

t political crisis in Papua New Guinea since independence in

1975.



The firm has been hired by the Angolan government to protect

oil companies and oil installations against rebel attacks. An

initial contract of 40 million dollars was renewed and increased

in September 1994 to 75 million dollars. Executive Outcomes

is

also reportedly involved in restructuring Angola's army.



Palawiya says the Freetown government had cut its spending

on mercenaries from two million dollars a month to 750,000 dollars

after last year's peace agreement between the government and

the rebel forces in Sierra Leone -- but before last month's

coup



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Jun 97 09:56:59 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

To:

Subject: Re: REASONS FOR ABSENCE

Message-ID: <





>Hello all Gambia-lers

>

>Its been a long time since i have been on the net. A week and a half after

>my arrival from the Gambia i have been travelling both nationally and

>internationally. During one of my travels which was in the Netherlands my

>son whom i am a lonely guardian for was knocked by a car and i have to come

>back home. I tayed away from job whilst he was both at the hospital and home

>before resuming to school.

>

>This is the reason of absentee from the net.

>

>with kind regards

>

>

>Omar S. Saho

>

Best wishes to your son

May Allah bless him.



Numukunda



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 22:38:06 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <



GAMBIA-L!



THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

"And Among His Signs Is The Creation of The Heavens And Earth,And The

Variations In Your Languages And Your Colours: Verily In That Are Signs For

Those Who Know"

Quran: Chpt.20



After writing on polygamy, a member of this List asked me to try to write

on this subject this summer.This subject is of course a huge and a

sensitive one,if for nothing else because many of the atrocities committed

on our continent are committed in the name of either language or tribe and

sometimes even religion.Of course, quarreling with or hating or oppressing

or killing others you consider as outsiders of your tribal grouping is no

African monopoly, but that does not make them any less evil.For cruelty

aside,such actions tend to sap much of the valuable energies required for

pulling our continent out of the rot and degradation it is now in.Because

Africa is indeed at present the poorest and the most backward continent on

the face of the planet,even though it has always been and still remains the

most endowed of the continents with material resources both in terms of

quantity and diversity.So,the first best stept towards exorcizing this

energy wasting daemon of ours is to have a complete understanding of both

its strengths and weaknesses.



It is always very helpful in a topic of such complexity to first turn the

mirror on other peoples to see how they have, in their various stages of

development, dealt with the problem.That way, we would be able ,when we

turn the mirror towards ourselves,to have a realistic understanding of our

own situation.But before we do that we need to define the terms we will be

using here.



The word TRIBE comes from the Latin word TRIBUS which originally meant to

'grow from a common base'.It still means that ;but it has since the Roman

Empire acquired a lot of other extra meanings.In Semantics(the study of

meaning) a word can either be DENOTATIVE, which means that the meaning of

the word used has no emotional content and the person using it has no

attitude,good or bad,towards the thing that the word describes or names.Or

a word can be CONNOTATIVE meaning the very opposite of Denotative.So,our

friend, TRIBE started its journey in the Roman empire as a Denotative

Word,indicating the commonality of the origin of the Romans,but we will

find out soon enough what has happened to it since then.



Nowadays,Anthropologists define TRIBE as indicating a group of pre-literate

people sharing common values, general customs and usually a contiguous

territory; and KIN relationships (Nborka / Baadingyaa)are very important to

them.The size of the group can be from a handful of individuals to several

millions.Such a group has a tendency to believe or suppose a common

ancestor for all of them.The group may be genetically Homogenious (same) or

Heterogenious(different) because of absorption of people of other cultural

or genetic backgrounds through adoption, marriage, conquest or political

alliance.So,we can now see that there is a lot more to this word nowadays

than just A Common Origin.Indeed, that is so much so that a B.B.C

corespondent reporting on the squabble between the French and English

speaking communities in Canada would never at any time describe it as an

Anglo-French Tribal strife.On the other hand,she would find it impossible

to use any other expression that to her mind describes a similar situation

better than Tribal Animosity if these two communities were black and living

somewhere in Zaire or Rwanda.The word often used to describe all such

squabbles in the so-called Civilized World is ETHNIC,which means everything

that TRIBE means but without the condescending elements of pre-Literacy and

Backwardness.So,just as the Marlboro that WE smoke in Banjul has more

Nicotine Content in it than the one THEY smoke in New YORK, the word Tribe

they use to describe us has a little bit more poison in its meaning than

the word Ethnic they use to describe themselves.For that reason and more,

we also will use Ethnic and Ethnicity from now on

esp. when we start to talk about the SeneGambian Scene.So,in a nutshell,

Tribe and Tribalism,Ethnic and Ethnicity are the same things

respectively,except that the former pair has an element of looking down

upon the people you use it to describe, whereas in the latter no such

attitude exists.



In our Next installment,we will try to define LANGUAGE and also give a

condensed history of one the most aggressive tribal groupings in the world,

namely,the English Tribe.



Regards Bassss











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 18:29:23 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Gambia court sentences four to death for treason

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



BANJUL, June 25 (Reuter) - A court in the West African state of

Gambia sentenced four people to death for treason on Wednesday, in

connection with an attack on a military camp during which six soldiers

were killed, court officials said.

The four -- Souleyman Sarr, Mbalo Kanteh, Essa Baldett and Omar

Dampha -- have one month in which to appeal.

The prosecution linked the November 8 attack on Camp Farafenni with

a Gambian dissident and leader of an abortive 1981 coup attempt and said

that those who took part were trained in Libya.

Farafenni is in northeast Gambia and is the country's second

largest military camp. It is on the only land route to the capital

Banjul.

President Yahya Jammeh came to power in a 1994 coup in which junior

army officers toppled the elected government of founding president Sir

Dawda Jawara, now exiled in Britain. Jawara denied any link with the

attack.

Jammeh, who left the army to run for president, won elections in

September and his party won a commanding majority in a December

parliamentary poll.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Jun 97 19:39:53 PDT

From: MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <

To:

Subject: RE: alledged tortures

Message-ID: <



Greetings to all,



Latjor,



To answer your question about the alleged tortures...I have spoken to Yusupha

Cham of Sukuta Village who happen to a victim of this brutal torture.

According to him they were pick up from one of their colleagues naming ceremony

in Brikama on the 9th and were detained through 14th of this month...! They

were never charged until after they were released from .....the

charges according to him was "An Unlawful Gathering"...!



Yusupha said Jammeh was interviewed about the incident but he said he had no

knowledge about it..! So hopeful who ever is responsible for this malicious

act would pay for the price..! But then again I wouldn't be surprise if nobody

pays for price..., cuz I know is like a saying , "A wolf in sheep

clothing"..that's how most African military government are..! History should

have taught us better that, they went to the helm by the barrel of gun and

they are going to rule by the barrel of gun.



We have been through Koro Ceesay's mysterious dead and promises were made that

they were going to investigate the cause of his dead...and as far as I know

nothing came out that investigation. So it is a blessing that Yusupha and his

colleagues are still are a life.



Duty is callin...!!



Regards,





Pa-Abdou Barrow



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 23:45:02 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: FORWARDING REJECTED MAIL

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* THIS MAIL WAS ORIGINALLY FROM JOERN GROTNES */



Hi Gambia-L ers,



I have the pleasure of announcing an e-mail account on the Gambia College.

The account is now set up on the computer to the secretary of Mr. Manneh

(Mrs. Fatou). She will forward mails for Mr. Manneh and generally for the

Gambia College.



The account is

We are discussing the possibility of setting up the library computer with

another account (or moving this one) so that mails to and from teachers,

employees or students at Gambia College could go through that.



Of course, when the Gambia Distributed University is a fact, all computers

will be on a network, and the domain name e.g. gambia-university.gm may be

set up...



We welcome suggestions and questions about this.



Another new account is:



(the multinational company SOGEA)



Regards, Joern Grotnes

Commit Enterprises



/* THIS MAIL WAS ORIGINALLY FROM JOERN GROTNES */





*******************************************************************************

A.TOURAY

Computer Science

Columbia University

New York, NY 10027



MY URL ON THE WWW=



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:14:34 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: E-Mail Do's and Don'ts

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Hello,



I read this on Asiaweek and thought some might be interested in it.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



E-Mail Do's and Don'ts

-----------------------

1. BE CLEAR AND TO THE POINT: Start with the message title; it should

convey the subject. Avoid irrelevant remarks; they waste time and

distract minds. In long messages, highlight key points.



2. SEND IT TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE: And only them, not the whole office.

Carefully review a reply with automatic addresses. You could end up

sending it to the very person you don't want to see it.



3. DON'T JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS: Unable to convey tone and gesture,

e-mail is open to much interpretation. If you feel you've been

slighted, don't blow up. Ask for clarification instead.



4. BE SENSITIVE TO OTHERS: Corollary to the previous rule, craft your

messages well to avoid unintentionally hurting people's feelings. But

if injury happens, be quick with apologies and clarifications.



5. KEEP THE CONVERSATION GOING: Constructive criticism and open minds

are crucial to getting the most out of e-mail. Another tip: bosses may

have to keep mum to avoid squelching discussions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 10:02:59 +0200 (MET DST)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: THANKING

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hello to my Gambia-lers family



I am hereby thanking allof you for the sympathy and prayers for me and my

son. I am really moved and touched. I could realise that this net is not

just were we agree to disagree but one a great big family.



Andrea to answer your questions:, the sriousness of the accident is he broke

his right arm, sustained body injuries and a head injury which was control

by a weekly observation and x-ray. The last observation was on wednesday the

11. june. He did recovered but still could not use his right hand as before.



What happen was he was crossing a four lane traffic zone with a maximum

speed limit of 50 km/h. He came up to the pedestrian crossing and the

traffic from his left stopped for him. He started crossing and on midway

came another vechile from his right with a speed of over 60 km/m and hit

him, he was thrown 12 metres away and was unconcious for a while. The case

is still under police investigation. I cannot relay much from the accident

due to i was attending a conference in The Netherlands when it happened. The

police investigation is not yet concluded.



He is 8 1/2 years old and i am a single parent for him, his mother is

Norwegian. Sometimes i do feel guilty due to i have 112 - 160 trvelling days

in year in relation to my job.But i have to work to give a better life worth

living than hanging on the system.



Once again thanks for the oncern shown.



With kind regards





Omar S. Saho





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 04:17:10 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: culture (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970626041619.1414A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 02:36:45 -0700

From: latjor Ndow <

To:

Subject: culture



Greetings:



Let me join the discussion on culture by sharing part of an article I

wrote in the magazine I used to publish "Tey Mu Lerr" about two years

ago. The article was entitled "Culture: The Foundation and Guide of a

People".



.... despite the fact that culture permeates all areas of human activity,

relatively little attention has been given to the issue. The leaders of

the day (post-independence) were apparently satisfied (and continue to

be) with the idea that by creating a 'Ministry of Culture' (usually an

appendage of another ministry) they have done their duty towards their

cultural heritage. A commentator once jokingly stated that the day

African governments created 'Ministries of Culture' for the propagation

of African culture was the day African Culture got into deep trouble!

The seriousness and validity of this 'joke' cannot be ignored.



When one scrutinizes the performance of African governments regarding

Culture, they for the most part have reduced it to a National Troupe

with acrobatic dancers and fire-eaters to entertain the public on

aupicious occassions as well as for tourist consumption. The

consequences of their actions obviously escaped the minds of many

regimes over the decades.



How insincere African governments are towards African culture is best

demonstrated by their non-inclusion in the educational curricular of

school-going children. Instead they continue to propagate the cultural

ethos of their former colonial masters. They continue to maintain the

status quo as they had inherited it with minor cosmetic changes to

confuse the people.



The educational apparata of a government are generally designed to

guarantee the future of the nation by inculcating the ethics, mores, and

values of the nation to the nation's young. Since one finds these

principles in the cultural domain and since in Africa, African Culture

is not taught in school, the question that begs to be asked is: 'What or

whose ethics, mores and values are being taught to the millions of

Africans passing through the educational systems devised by respective

African governments?' Of course the answer to this question is many

centuries old.

....

Towards a National Cultural Policy



To discuss what a national cultural policy must entail, it is absolutely

necessary to dig deep into the bag of history and bring out answers to

questions raised similar to the above mentioned one. Others are: 'How

did European Imperialism attempt to destroy African Culture?' What was

the Missionary (Christian/Islamic) input?', etc...



When one studies the history of imperialism carefully, one soon

discovers that there is a definite pattern/method utilized to subjugate

the dominated societies. It matters not whether the invader is from

Japan, Greece, France or where ever. The invader quickly realizes that

by denying the dominated complete control of their language they are

better able to entrench themselves. This is done by the imposition of

the invaders language on the subjugated. The 'new' language becomes the

language employed in government, in education and in the technical

disciplines. It is a trivial matter for me to sight examples of this

occurence. Africa is the stirling example. The great giant of a writer

Ngugi wa Thiong'o describes the alienation this does to the colonized as

taking two interlinked forms:



>an active (or passive) distancing of one self from the reality around; >and an active (or passive) identification with that which is most >external to one's environment. It starts with a deliberate >disassociation of the language of conceptualization, of thinking, of >formal education, of mental development, from the language of daily >interaction in the home and in the community. It is like separating the >mind from the body so that they are occupying two unrelated linguistic >spheres in the same person. On a larger social scale it is like >producing a society of bodiless heads and headless bodies.



The colonized African is now completely vulnerable to exploitation since

his/her actions are now dictated by a mentality that is completely

foreign to his/her environment.



....

In my next posting I shall discuss the 'Vernacularization of African

Languages'.



In peace,

LatJor





Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls'

Genitals



By DOUGLAS JEHL



CAIRO, Egypt -- An Egyptian court has overturned a year-old ban on the ritual

cutting of female genitals in a decision that has been celebrated by Islamic leaders

but has outraged human rights advocates.



The decision Tuesday struck down a ban on the traditional practice in all state and private

clinics. But it maintained a ban on cutting as practiced by people untrained in medicine,

including the midwives and barbers who use razors and other crude devices in rural

villages.



The ritual was outlawed last July after a campaign by human rights workers, who

condemn the practice as dangerous and say it is not necessarily sanctioned by Islam, as

its proponents suggest.



Polls have shown that 70 to 90 percent of Egyptian women have been subjected to some

form of genital cutting, although for younger urban women the percentage is far less.



Islamic leaders celebrated the victory Wednesday, which marked the latest in a series of

triumphs. In the last three years, they have successfully sued to separate a happily

married academic couple on the ground that the husband's writings made him an

apostate. Islamic clerics have also branded a philosophy professor an apostate and urged

that he be banned from teaching.



Sheik Youssef al-Badri, who led the campaign against last year's ban, issued by Egypt's

health minister, celebrated the ruling. "I will prostrate myself before Allah," Badri said

Wednesday. "This is a return to Islam."



Support for the practice is not uniform across the spectrum of Egypt's top Islamic

scholars, and it has been condemned by President Hosni Mubarak. One of the more

outspoken critics, Mohammad Abdulal, of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights,

said Wednesday that the government was certain to appeal the decision.



But Ameena Shafiq, a newspaper columnist, said the ruling highlights the difficulties that

the government will face in its efforts to eradicate the practice. "The ruling was a disaster

and a serious setback," she said.



Other human rights advocates warned that the mostly secular government faces a serious

challenge from the Islamic forces, who have used the courts repeatedly as a weapon.

"There is a real crisis in Egyptian society; it is half-secular, half-religious," said Hisham

Mubarak, a human rights activist. "The government has not decided what it wants to be.

Egyptian civil society is stuck between a rock and a hard place, between the government

and the Islamists."



In striking down the health minister's ban, Judge Abdul Aziz Hamade said Tuesday that

his ruling did not deal with the practice or its justification, if any, under Islamic doctrine.

He said his ruling focused on the legality of the ban, which he said placed undue

restrictions on doctors.



"Doctors' right to perform their profession according to the law -- which allows them to

do surgery -- cannot be restricted by a ministerial decree," Hamade said.



Ritual genital cutting can range from cutting the hood of the clitoris to removing the entire

clitoris and the tissue surrounding the entrance to the vagina. It is typically performed on

girls between 4 and 12 years old, and its supporters believe that the operation curbs a

girl's sexual appetite and makes her more marriageable.



The practice is carried out in dozens of other African, Middle Eastern and Asian

countries. Most prevalent among Muslims, the practice is also performed by Christians

and followers of traditional religions.



In Egypt, the latest fatality ascribed to the procedure occurred last Friday, when an

11-year-old girl had a seizure and died.



Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company



Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 08:55:06 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Muscular Nigeria Proves a Flawed Peacekeeper

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Muscular Nigeria Proves a Flawed Peacekeeper



By HOWARD W. FRENCH



MONROVIA, Liberia -- Almost every day, huge Russian-built helicopters fly out

of James Spriggs Payne Airport here, raising a deafening din as they ferry troops

and artillery to Nigerian positions in neighboring Sierra Leone.



Off Sierra Leone's rainy coast, 250 miles to the east, frigates await orders from Abuja,

the Nigerian capital, to shell the shore in post-independence Africa's first exercise in

gunboat diplomacy.



Nigeria has explained the operation as an effort to restore -- by force, if necessary --

Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, the democratically elected president, who was overthrown by

junior army officers on May 25 in a wildly destructive coup. Publicly at least, the action

by Nigeria's military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, has generally been applauded by other

African states.



The military buildup in Sierra Leone, more than a thousand miles west of Nigeria, is one

of many instances in which Nigeria, Africa's most populous Nation, has been flexing its

muscles and extending its influence in a vast "neighborhood" that stretches from

Mauritania to Equatorial Guinea.



In many countries, Nigeria's diplomacy goes little noticed by outsiders.



In Gambia, Nigeria has maintained military advisers to assist a young President, recently

converted to civilian life, who seized power as a captain in 1994. In Chad, Nigeria, a

major oil producer, subsidizes gasoline consumption, assuring itself strong influence over a

long-unstable state. In Benin and Niger, Nigeria brought uncooperative governments to

their knees with the simple act of stopping or quietly slowing trade.



And in Sierra Leone and Liberia, Nigeria has mounted full-blown military interventions

that have shown it to be West Africa's lone superpower: a potentially rich nation of 105

million people with immense oil reserves and a large and capable army that boasts a

unique combination of bluster and a sense of mission.



As Nigeria struggles to impose its own style of order on smaller countries, many people

are asking whether a military dictatorship renowned for its own disorganization and

criminality is fit for the task.



Officials of many West African nations express deepening anxiety over what they see as

an unstable superpower that flouts common notions of democracy at home while

throwing around its weight elsewhere.



For these skeptics, Nigeria's interventions in Liberia and Sierra Leone are best explained

as a grab to control rich mineral resources -- diamonds, gold and valuable hardwoods.



"You won't ask me to believe that all of the operations they are undertaking are driven by

a sense of noblesse oblige," said one senior West African diplomat. "Nigeria has always

seen itself as rightfully dominating this region, and that often involves the grabbing up of

resources by their own generals or for their own companies."



Others see Nigeria's role as largely positive. The West's hasty withdrawal at the end of

the cold war allowed Sierra Leone and Liberia to disintegrate into stateless battlegrounds

between military governments and local warlords; whatever its motives, defenders point

out, Nigeria filled the vacuum.



After seven years of costly intervention to try to end the civil war war in Liberia, the

closest thing to an American colony that has ever existed in Africa, Nigeria's rulers are

now overseeing final preparations for what it is hoped will be this country's first truly

democratic elections, on July 19.



"Imagine you are in a river drowning, and a huge snake swims by, so you climb on its

back, and it carries you to the bank," said Wilson Tarpeh, a prominent Liberian

businessman. "It has still saved your life, even if it remains a snake.



"If we had had the United States or someone else to help us, we would have loved it. But

in the end, Nigeria came in and stopped the carnage here and has brought us peace."



This is clearly the thought that Nigeria's president, General Abacha, a man largely

isolated from the world stage because of his military's human rights record, would like the

outside world to focus on.



"It is our duty to insure that there is peace and stability in our sub-region because if Sierra

Leone were to be destabilized, it will destabilize neighboring countries and would cross to

Nigeria," Nigeria's foreign minister, Tom Ikimi, said recently in a radio interview.



In fact, as in the case of any regional power, Abacha's foreign policy interests are diverse

and sometimes conflict, including keeping his military busy, the better to prevent it from

plotting a coup; making money through corrupt procurement and other business deals;

creating a constellation of friendly neighboring regimes, and improving a tarnished

international reputation by promoting democracy elsewhere.



Of all the motives, many Nigerian critics say that democracy is the smallest element in

the equation.



"Nigeria nearly intervened in Togo in 1961, where there was a military coup which our

leadership decided was a threat to Nigeria," said Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Nigerian

foreign minister who is now a dissident living in exile in London. "That was the birth of

our own Monroe Doctrine. In Sierra Leone, Abacha would have intervened even if it had

been a military regime that was overthrown.



"The point is that he cannot tolerate a coup against a government perceived to be under

his protection, one that moreover is carried out by junior officers."



The results of Nigerian policies have been as mixed as the motives.



Liberia appears to be emerging from its long nightmare of civil war because of Nigeria's

heavy investment in peacekeeping there. But last year the capital, Monrovia, was

destroyed when Nigeria appeared to begin playing favorites with the country's warlords

and allowed Charles Taylor, who started the conflict in 1989, to infiltrate large numbers of

fighters and weapons into the city to attack a rival.



Throughout the civil war, Nigeria has seemed to choose sides, opposing Mr. Taylor for

much of the war by arming rival militias, which worsened the destruction. This program

of selective armament was carried out as Nigeria was spending what its officials estimate

was as much as $2 billion for the Nigerian-led peace-keeping effort.



To compensate for huge expenses in Liberia, Western diplomats say, Nigerian

commanders have done a lucrative business with favored warlords, mining diamonds in

the areas they control, selling iron ore and even stripping railroad tracks and electrical

grids for shipment back to Nigeria for sale.



"By the time the Nigerians really got serious about bringing this war to an end, sometime

last year, by most reckoning they had taken just about everything that there was to take

from Liberia," said one Western diplomat who has long monitored Nigeria's involvement

in Liberia.



Critics of Nigeria's involvement in Liberia say many of the same issues are becoming

factors in Sierra Leone, where Nigeria appears to be poised for a major intervention.



If Nigeria were to arm the Kamajors, a group of traditional hunters in Sierra Leone, to

use them in the fight against the recalcitrant coup leaders, the country could be thrust into

a conflict as prolonged and destructive as Liberia's. There are also signs that members of

the Nigerian military have profited from Sierra Leone's lucrative black-market diamond

trade, and may covet a larger piece of the action, which is now dominated by South

African mercenary groups.



"To those who are happy about being saved by a snake, I would ask this question,"

Akinyemi said. "What do you do when the snake decides to follow you?"



Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company



Isatou Jobe has been added to the list. We welcome her and will be looking

forward to her introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony





> Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals

>

> Ritual genital cutting can range from cutting the hood of

> the clitoris to removing the entire clitoris and the tissue

> surrounding the entrance to the vagina. It is typically performed on

> girls between 4 and 12 years old, and its supporters believe that the

> operation curbs a girl's sexual appetite and makes her more

> marriageable.

>

>

BARBARIC!!!!! BARBARIC!!!!! BARBARIC!!!!!

INHUMAN!!!!!!! INHUMAN!!!!! INHUMAN!!!!!!!



Soffie





Title: AFRICA-TRANSPORT: 'Free' Movement has Limits in West Africa



By Toye Olori



LAGOS, Jun 22 (IPS) -- The Economic Community of West African

States (ECOWAS) has set free movement of persons as one of its

guiding principles, but travellers between member states of the

regional grouping find that there are limits to that freedom.



Take the Lagos-Accra route for example. First-time travellers

who decide to use their own vehicles set out believing that after

obtaining the necessary documents and enough fuel, all they need

is some money for food and accommodation.



However, they generally find out, as Segun Ibitomi did, that

there is more to it than that. Ibitomi needed to go to Accra to

apply for a Canadian visa, so he decided to drive from Nigeria,

across neighbouring Benin, Togo and finally eastern Ghana to the

Ghanaian capital.



''I took my car because I wanted to have fun and enjoy the

scenery between Nigeria and Ghana,'' he told IPS.



Another Nigerian who gave her name as Grace told IPS as she

waited for a visa interview at the Canadian High Commission in

Accra: ''I had thought I would see many lovely sites along the

road so I refused to take a flight to Ghana. Instead I went by

road.''



Following a political fallout between Nigeria and Canada as a

result of sanctions the Commonwealth imposed on Abuja in 1995 to

punish it for human rights abuses, the government of General Sani

Abacha closed its embassy in Canada. The move prompted the

Canadian government to move its mission from Lagos.



Since then, Nigerians wishing to travel to Canada have had to

apply for their visas at the Canadian High Commission in Accra.

But those who think that going to Accra by road is fun discover it

would have been easier - and cheaper - to take a plane.



''I needed a visa and I thought that since there is a protocol

on free movement of ECOWAS citizens within the region, all I

needed were the current documents and a few naira notes, so I left

Lagos with only 4,000 naira and a full tank,'' Ibitomi said. The

naira exchanges at about 80 to the U.S. dollar.



Ibitomi's problems started at Seme, on the border between Benin

and Nigeria. ''There I had to pay bribes for registering the car

on the Nigerian side,'' he said. ''I also had to pay something to

the immigration. The Beninois side also collected some money while

their touts collected a tip before lifting the bamboo-pole

barricade for cars.''



For journalists and security personnel things are easier.



This reporter obtained clearance from the customs and

immigration officials of both countries without having to pay a

bribe, thanks to the word 'journalist' stamped on his passport.

The next step was dealing with the young men on the Beninois

side, who usually demand a fee before lifting the barricade to let

vehicles pass.



''Hey Oga (Sir), where do you think you are going? Let me see

your papers,'' says one of the men. He checks the papers issued by

the customs and immigration officers and orders: ''Pay 400

naira''.



''Officer, I am a journalist, Why should I pay money when my

papers are okay?''



''Sorry Oga, you should have told me before,'' is his response.

Then, after a brief silence: ''What do you have for us?''



Two twenty-naira notes exchange hands.



''Thanks sir, safe journey.''



At the police checkpoints that dot the more than 700 kms

between Seme and Accra, IPS was allowed free passage, but Ibitomi

had a different experience.



''I was delayed at a check point between Cotonou and Lome for

three hours for failure to produce a laisser passer (permit to

travel across Benin),''Ibitomi said. ''After three hours in the

rain, the Benin policeman collected 2,000 naira I had on me as a

bribe.



'''If I take you to the station you pay 50,000 cfa (100 US

dollars)', he had warned me. After giving out the money, I was

left with just 750 naira so I had to park the car at Lome border

to take public transport to Accra. I was almost stranded in Accra

if not for a friend who gave me a loan.''



The ordeal did not end there for Ibitomi, whom IPS met at Seme

on the way back to Lagos.



''At Aflao (on the border between Ghana and Togo) part of the

loan I took from my friend in Accra was stolen off me by touts who

posed as plainclothes securitymen on the Togolese side.



'''Let me see your passport. How much foreign currency do you

have on you?,' one of them asked. 'None,' I replied. I told them

that I have just cedis (Ghanaian currency).



'''Then you have to change it here,' they said and collected

20,000 cedis, which they changed for 2,500 instead of the 6,000

cfa which, I was later told by a Togolese commuter, was what they

should have given me.''



In Benin, he had to give a lift to the wife of a policeman who

had threatened to take him to the station and fine him 6,000 cfa

because his car had no fire extinguisher!



At Seme, he gave 1,000 cfa to another Beninois policeman who

demanded a ''laundry fee'' after some muddy water from a pothole

into which Ibitomi had driven landed on his outfit.



Had Ibitomi travelled by bus, he would have had fewer

difficulties. Minibus drivers make a rough estimate of the bribes

they will have to pay, and graft the amount onto the fare

commuters pay at the start of the journey. That serves as

insurance against delays at checkpoints.



The Nigerians who have to go to Ghana to get Canadian visas don't

blame officials in neighbouring states for the problems they

encounter.



''Abacha should be ashamed of himself,'' one woman who had to

remain in Accra for four days to get her visa told IPS. ''Imagine

Nigerians having to go to Ghana to collect Canadian visas. Imagine

the amount of money in transportation and accommodation, the

insult and the risks involved.'' (END/IPS/TO/KB/97)





We welcome our newest members to Gambia-L; the largest audience of

Gambians and friends of the Gambia abroad. We apologize for the tardiness

of this progress report which is long overdue. For those of you new members

who may not be aware that we are on the process of getting a Gambian

newspaper on the internet, I take this opportunity to inform you that a

committee, out of this list, has been formed to undertake this formidable task.



A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through the

committee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure better quality

service to all subscribers. From the results, we were able to confer that a

$20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carry out this task on

condition that we are able to maintain the over 100 potential members who

have pledged to subscribe. Although there are quite a number of people who

have pledged to pay more than this amount.



We have been hosting trial issues at

This site is one of the committee member's home page. The abrupt

discontinuation of trials is because the internet service provider of our

correspondent in the Gambia had problems, and therefore we were not able to

receive any news letters from the Observer. we will soon resume these trial

issues since the Observer has a new internet service provider. Under the

trials, we only provide the text with no images. We may continue with this

format, but in the future we intend to include some advertisements not

necessarily from the Observer's print version, but could be from other

parties that are interested in making advertisements through GambiaNet.



In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service, a

non-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been formed.

The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet. Therefore,

having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's services to

its members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary of

we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will be

For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee for GambiaNet will be

charged, and only the members will access the observer online and other

important stuff. As I stated earlier, the membership fee will be $20.00. For

those of you who have pledged to pay $10.00, you may send that as donation

and ask for a fee waiver. The committee will decide on whether the waiver

should be granted or not.



Some time ago, an announcement was made through the list concerning the

adoption of a logo for the organization. Different designs were invited from

list members, and the winner was going to have a free one year subscription.

Only one person submitted, and it was a very illustrious work. He became the

automatic winner. However, he decline the one year free membership, and

decided to pay. This person is one of our own committee members Mr. Momodou

Camara. The logo can be viewed at:

"

dedicated these committee members are not to mention the various tasks

undertaken to obtain certain information including calling the Gambia out of

their own pockets. The committee members have already paid their

subscriptions in order to start things rolling. The bylaws of the

organization are on the process of being drafted and soon as they are ready,

they will be made available to the list.



GambiaNet site will both host contents from and be linked to other

organizations related to the Gambia. A search tool will be available for a

keyword search in GambiaNet. Under the GambiaNet, will be the Observer

online which will be accessible only by password. Once you login, you will

be able to do such things as sending letters to the editor, you can have

access to the archives (old issues), and even make a key word or date or

both searches on the archives. Ideas on improving the site are more than

welcome, and members of Gambia-L can put their organizations on condition

that there is an agreement with GambiaNet.



I urge all of those of you who have not pledged to become members to please

do so. Wouldn't it a pride to be one of the first to access to a native

paper online? To be current on issues about the Gambia is the only way to

helping us come up with solutions to our problems. This is the grassroots of

this list.





Numukunda



GambiaNet committee



------------------------------



The absence of fees for initial setup and web hostingwill certainly make the service more favourable.Excellent work!=20- Francis=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 09:37:45 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970623083858.AAB25660@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Mr. Sam B. Thorpe, has been added to the list. Welcome tothe Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send abrief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 13:50:53 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 199706231150.NAA00403@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. Drammeh,Thank you very much for those very kind words. Myself, I think much of th=credit is owed to Mr. Momodou Njie, whose insistent questions andalternative views have been largely responsible for generating other idea=and positions.=20You raised a number of questions that need answering. But you must bejoking to think that I have given up for any reason(s) whatsoever! Yourchanging the subject broadened the base of discussion to allow others tojoin in, which after all is how it should be. The Swedish midsummer holid=ayis now over, and that was one reason why I felt i needed a break sinceThursday. But as of this moment I will add my piece to everyone else's.Sincere regards,Sidibeh.----------> Fr=E5n: binta@iuj.ac.jp > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> =C4mne: Re: SV: Political conciousness and Education> Datum: den 20 juni 1997 02:16>=20> On Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:56:45 JST +900, binta@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp wrote...> >Mr. Sidibeh,> >> >Thanks for writing. Foremost, may I reiterate how much I love your> >presence on Gambia-l. It has been just a few weeks since then, but I> >admit that your contributions have been educative. I wish we continu=> >discussing these issues without getting bored or abandoning the cause> >simply because we disagreed.> >> >I very much understand your viewpoints but I couldn't help to differ> >when you intimated that perhaps what we see in Africa today is a> >manifestation of our disgust with the alien system imposed on us.> >> >I have a couple of questions! First, why was it not Africa going to> >colonise Europe? Perhaps we were too good to disturb others; too> >upright to think of colonising others; or simply too considerate of> >other people's feelings? Second, since according to you 'democracy'> >is alien to Africa, do you mean to justify the havoc our leaders> >wreaked on us because the democratic system we adopted was=20> >inappropriate? Additionally, would we justify military intervention> >for lack of an articulated governance system? You said Africans sold> >Africans into slavery and I agree. Logically then, we should not> >blame the Europeans for doing what their hosts promulgated! =20> >> >I want to believe that democracy is not new to Africa. The system ha=> >evolved into what we have today in many parts of the world, and it wi=ll> >continue to evolve. We just have to swim with the tide, albeit with> >necessary changes to suit our situation. Yet the substance of the> >system must remain if we are to make any headway. It must be> >participatory politics where the commoners are involved in their own> >governance. Self-perpetuation has been and continues to be=20> >characteristic of us. I hope you remember the griots saying=20> >fuulang o lu dang la aning faading o lu dang la' (mandinka), meaning> >the one who has surpassed his kith and kin! Individualism and a sign> >of greed at its best! What then is unique to us? (To be continued).> >> >Lamin.>=20------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 17:09:56 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SV: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 01BC7FF8.4BB68100@dicd.qatar.net.qa MODOU!!I STRANGELY FOUND YOUR THIS MAIL HIDING SOMEWHERE IN MY Archive.MY LOVE TO THE FAMILY...............BASSSSS!----------From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 17/OYN/1418 02:50 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: SV: SV: Political conciousness and EducationMr. Drammeh,Thank you very much for those very kind words. Myself, I think much of thecredit is owed to Mr. Momodou Njie, whose insistent questions andalternative views have been largely responsible for generating other ideasand positions.You raised a number of questions that need answering. But you must bejoking to think that I have given up for any reason(s) whatsoever! Yourchanging the subject broadened the base of discussion to allow others tojoin in, which after all is how it should be. The Swedish midsummer holidayis now over, and that was one reason why I felt i needed a break sinceThursday. But as of this moment I will add my piece to everyone else's.Sincere regards,Sidibeh.----------> Fran: binta@iuj.ac.jp > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Amne: Re: SV: Political conciousness and Education> Datum: den 20 juni 1997 02:16> On Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:56:45 JST +900, binta@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp wrote...> >Mr. Sidibeh,> >> >Thanks for writing. Foremost, may I reiterate how much I love your> >presence on Gambia-l. It has been just a few weeks since then, but I> >admit that your contributions have been educative. I wish we continue> >discussing these issues without getting bored or abandoning the cause> >simply because we disagreed.> >> >I very much understand your viewpoints but I couldn't help to differ> >when you intimated that perhaps what we see in Africa today is a> >manifestation of our disgust with the alien system imposed on us.> >> >I have a couple of questions! First, why was it not Africa going to> >colonise Europe? Perhaps we were too good to disturb others; too> >upright to think of colonising others; or simply too considerate of> >other people's feelings? Second, since according to you 'democracy'> >is alien to Africa, do you mean to justify the havoc our leaders> >wreaked on us because the democratic system we adopted was> >inappropriate? Additionally, would we justify military intervention> >for lack of an articulated governance system? You said Africans sold> >Africans into slavery and I agree. Logically then, we should not> >blame the Europeans for doing what their hosts promulgated!> >> >I want to believe that democracy is not new to Africa. The system has> >evolved into what we have today in many parts of the world, and it will> >continue to evolve. We just have to swim with the tide, albeit with> >necessary changes to suit our situation. Yet the substance of the> >system must remain if we are to make any headway. It must be> >participatory politics where the commoners are involved in their own> >governance. Self-perpetuation has been and continues to be> >characteristic of us. I hope you remember the griots saying> >fuulang o lu dang la aning faading o lu dang la' (mandinka), meaning> >the one who has surpassed his kith and kin! Individualism and a sign> >of greed at its best! What then is unique to us? (To be continued).> >> >Lamin.begin 600 WINMAIL.DATM>)\^(@4.`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=AM ``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4NM=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% ZM1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`M````4D4Z(%-6.B!0;VQI=&EC86P@8V]N8VEO=7-N97-SM(&%N9"!%9'5C871I;VX`X \!!8 #``X```#-!P8`%P`1``D`. `!`$0!`2"M`P`.````S0<&`!<`$0`'``$``0`+`0$)@ $`(0```$5$0T$P0S Q13A%0D0PM,3$Y,C X-#0T-34S-30P,# P`/ &`0.0!@!H# ``$@````L`(P```````P`FM```````+`"D``0````,`-@``````0 `Y`&!4QR#??[P!'@!P``$````M````M4D4Z(%-6.B!0;VQI=&EC86P@8V]N8VEO=7-N97-S(&%N9"!%9'5C871I;VX`M`````@%Q``$````6`````;Q_WR#'`0S*[NOH$="2"$1%4U0`````'@`># $`M```%````4TU44 `````>`!\,`0```!8```!K;VQL L"@P!0M`O()`@!C: K D"_["T4`(&PED2.$(M =M`T3+_"=D&W!(< LP2' `4$//+3:Y+S2P-# @1R Z- .93- _T(/MN3 @0DE!+4Q0T%1H31)P1Q)0%^!A( !P9-L'\$!@83<0M5(!)!! *4+<;X4 1"X!G+0`$`'1.7^-/;T,3=6)J-R%0WU'O62>04U99(%MBM4 ;P:8YT&O :<06@;F-I"& < C,V-.,'M)0\,`3;F37(N($3E&L!M!X!H+ J%4[ ` M90J%!0`)@%P0( 0`9X">=U3Q/W!B$SSF3FH(D'UFH'=DXPN `) _8$-A(/YQM55%=XETS"H4'0#<0!*#O7=$KT&/@")!W!" 1@&UQRSW0"? @"V!R9T!@9"#9M(*!S<&P!/ ()3P55 6--NM0+T#8&$-L%T`:3%3P6)Q8/\2<&>1& `$\%S@`) "(&E"WP= (# 'X'#3=7%OM=]<+@.]J\6J"&O!D<&$!@'$!@+$O:,(_L ?@:*%S/[!U;.]4@#W08D!3LE-IM$00`9'!^;1?P54!BD07 /[$7\&'V>0J%:-%N@.)C\6:@5&+]=9-W<6!G@%T`M>P5JD60@_2@`9D!@:+%UTW0#?G!Q4+]CD "07*!GYE.P"'!SAI'_=L2(HF>BM:-$^86MB* `#\->#<7Z@5(!M9"!P")"+<+]I0GP28["(X4!@$; G9A!?"H4]MD(MA(*!O$6<+$7/O8M8]E2O]-V\^.E%+OTS$OQ>Q86I.$1MP8&]A>6Y9( ,7MX (P84!I=6HN\0#0+FIPE%<'8(# 62!O4Q]4+U4_5D8\D8"<@BU<;$ ^P(B1M9O%G/W!N\BX)@'4^E%>5#Y8?2"3N8Q>PE[]A>6U=`%D@G1#O6X] 0"?"/$8!1G&2?H+2Q2?\%0!& !"!NM4ZIP=X& P?@:1!EL]&+0V>R@G%B_7;Q2;#)?J"%L 5 =9.W@O^G0B1PM/ @9/'_Q4%Z09!7R;]N`YRPS7$+4.=_@VNG?%!&: )*OL,D@$@,`90%%"'!OT1#Z/SU04-$FR%*1,3]PM:6!_W6 $<,Y$/V (<">0@10[S^"BL,EZ8 409VB]L7C&_V>1WI5PE^)!!;''MA>"RIU'_/N&V)&>0L,EPU-$0WU!OL.^00(G10&$CH'/?@09@IU'^9&:@N[0`MT 6A& !XA&.RSTAPM1$%``#0>2>PR=-2_]:S:5'2A&:@/2!W%'%0@&/_NJ(&MD.9!G#%N`3^ U4-OL/]^H1&@SNJ*\M?&Q^=]LNO5_Z;QUO;!(7Z@WU"=4HB2M['J]$D!P-N'C89U!WX%!2,#[ T"$@+#)_J?[F;%I8',+8&/SG-(H`,C3^;2Q3&]Z`*<1YC*\(]'B_X14MW+&PR2!P$E)]LM\D`'+_9)(](%72T9-GP=N@@\$_8/?38#;A9$!LD8"=47Q0M]7K_R?N(D&MQ:5$]T-:Q;7%UD__KUX O!=(\T^P]"MM+%7^(009GW@'<#T<>_6)J;P(U"'X6P]T!,CUC#_L,FGT(MPI_#Y G09H#^+=$1WV ;-;H(G-+!5AHS_SW0M]7I](0O1;0%6(?/Q9Y'_V"' DH90WV!CH[4!M1!T@M]]LLC@IY#,X 572M^GK^=?QA<*)ND#U AI!5X:0P ,("C40>L!:V$IM6'_M[N%5T;#)?;*(TFJAN@.=L/]?@:?PG6&-4F6 UC& 1R./3<.]HL +U\_8$]A6U95?590`@!%D `#`! 0M``````,`$1 "````0 `',("/8;C>?[P!0 `(,("/8;C>?[P!'@`]``$````%-````4D4Z( `````1" `'end------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 17:15:55 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE: SORRY! GAMBIA-LMessage-ID: < 01BC7FF9.240C4760@dicd.qatar.net.qa GAMBIA-L!MY MAIL THAT PRECEDED THIS ONE WAS MEANT FOR Sidibeh's PRIVATE BOX.IT WAS A FLOP. TERRIBLY SORRY ABOUT THAT!REGARDS BASSS!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 11:14:28 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: bug killerMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970623111312.50656F-100000@dante32.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII accidently deleted the message about the insecticide (safe, effectiveand widely available if I remember correctly...). Could someone pleaseforward that to me again. Thanks so much, Ylva------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Jun 1997 20:14:27 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: gambia-L@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: political education and consciousnessMessage-ID: < 970623201426_-825706799@emout12.mail.aol.com Wake up Africa and Africans. Witness the recently concluded meeting of the G7 plus 1 nothing on Africa was disscussed rather their concerns were mostlyEurope and the future of Honk Kong Now perhaps our leaders will get the hintand start doing for themselves and their citizens.Sang------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 11:42:00 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Somalia peacekeeping(?)Message-ID: < 199706240236.LAA23875@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIHello,Some news about peacekeepers in Somalia.I hate to imagine what it was like forthose poor civilians!Lamin.In Italy, Belgium and Italy,Somalia peacekeepingscandals growing24 June 1997Web posted at: 01:57 CEST, Paris time (23:57 GMT)BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) When U.N. peacekeepers from 21countries went to Somalia in "Operation Restore Hope," theirmission was to protect and feed a population suffering in theanarchy of civil war.But a far different image of that intervention has been emerging inrecent months. Belgian peacekeepers are accused of torturingSomali children and Italian peacekeepers of raping Somali women.A commission appointed by the Canadian government is examiningallegations that Canadian peacekeepers beat a Somali teen-ager todeath and shot other civilians unprovoked.The 1993-95 U.N. mission staved off mass starvation in Somalia,but it also enmeshed foreign peackeepers in battles against heavilyarmed Somali factions. Dozens of peacekeepers died, and wordincreasingly is emerging of foreign troops brutalizing the civiliansthey were there to help.Addressing the growing scandal Monday, U.N. Secretary-GeneralKofi Annan said in a statement in New York: "I am appalled andoutraged by these actions, which are unacceptable and counter toeverything peacekeeping stands for."On the same day as Annan spoke out, trial opened in Belgium fortwo members of an elite paratroop unit accused of torturing aSomali boy by dangling him over an open fire.It was a playful game meant to discourage the child from stealing,the lawyer for paratroopers Claude Baert and Kurt Coelusinsisted. Prosecutors asked for a one-month jail term for both men.Other cases of alleged Belgian atrocities expected to come to trialin coming months include:A paratrooper force-fed pork and saltwater to a Muslim Somalichild until the boy vomited again, allegedly to discourage stealing.Soldiers forced another boy accused of stealing into a closedcontainer, where he languished in scorching heat without water fortwo days. He died.A Belgian soldier urinating in the face of a Somali, who in aphotograph of the incident appears either injured or dead.The allegations aren't only against Belgian peacekeepers. Lastweekend, two Italian generals resigned in the face of increasingevidence that their soldiers tortured Somali villagers. Theresignations came a day after an Italian magazine published photosthat it said showed an Italian soldier raping a Somali woman.In Canada, the army disbanded an entire regiment over allegationsof abuse in Somalia, including the vicious beating death of ateen-ager and the fatal shootings of three other Somalis.An investigating panel is to report its findings June 30 in thescandal, which already has led Canada's chief of defense to resignover allegations of a cover-up.In Belgium, Canada and Italy, the cases center on snapshots takenby troops while their fellow soldiers pose with victims.The surfacing allegations and graphic photos have horrified thenations whose peacekeepers have been implicated and left manywondering why Somalia, of all U.N. peacekeeping missions, gaverise to such violent behavior."Beyond question, the motives were racist. Unbelievable that thishappens during a peace mission," said Johan Leman, director ofBelgium's government-created Center Against Racism.At the start of Operation Restore Hope, U.N. peacekeepers werefor the most part welcomed. They safeguarded deliveries of aid toSomalis, who faced possible famine in a vicious civil war betweenfeuding clans.The operation turned sour in mid-1993 after 25 Pakistanipeacekeepers were murdered, and the United Nations decided tohunt down the killers.From famine relief, the mission expanded into a small-scale streetwar against intransigent warlords.Before the failed manhunt, peacekeepers were frustrated by aU.N. mandate that initially forbade the use of force except inself-defense.A Belgian defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity,cited the stark difference between the pictures in international newsmedia of a hungry nation, desperately needing help, and thesituation on the ground where peacekeepers were subjected toconstant taunting, rock-throwing and petty thefts by Somalis, andforbidden do anything about it.Overall, the U.N. operation claimed the lives of more than 100peacekeepers, including 42 American troops.On their own, some soldiers exacted revenge. The score-settlingwas made easier by the fact that peacekeepers often were inremote areas, away from most scrutiny allowing them to act almostas warlords themselves.Annan insisted Monday that the United Nations has learned thelessons of the peacekeeper atrocities in Somalia and taken stepsagainst their being repeated peacekeepers and commanders arebetter-trained today in their responsibilities to civilians, he said."Every possible effort will be made on the part of the UnitedNations to ensure that such incidents do not recur," he said.Punishing peacekeepers who err, however, is solely theresponsibility of individual governments, the United Nations insists.------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 02:29:56 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 9706240629.AA29266@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatir wrote:> The little good that I believe came from this was the promotion of> Mandinka culture, but its effect saw the subordination of the rest.> Part of the reason why all inclusive groups like Ifang Bondi did not> have the room to grow was because they were an island of true> nationalism in a sea of still fractured and seperated waters.Latir, I must say that your piece was very illuminative in adhering to theregelated fortunes of the cultural divide. once again oyu have shed somelight on an real issues that I have always thought was worth bringing outto the open.The Jawara years, despite the beliefs, saw some tenure of power that wasboth unethical and ruthless, to say the least. I am at a loss as to howanyone would consider his regime a convocational one, in which politicswas just another tool of big bereaucracy. Whereas many of us believe thatthe Gambia is a peaceful country whose citizens are indigenous, the stigmaof dividedness was in fact culminating in the faces of the minorities. TheGambia was a country for all, or so they said. But behind the lines oftruth was hidden some ugly altercations that eventually crumbled underthat shade.Growing up as kid of a minority origin, I have witnessed the untoldsubtleties of a divided cultural endowment that pushed a great many folksto the realm of atrocity. I can remember when, every Saturday whilesitting at my Dad's store in Albert Market, police trucks would pull upbehind the post Office in a routinely anticipated manner. The "Rammasse"is what they called it. You see the Fula kids and Mauritanians, who havecome alive and made things happen, start running away to find hidingplaces along with their Kola nut trays and cigarette hand carts and Afrabowls. I also remember when I would always overhear my dads neighboringbusiness partners, who were mostly Mandinkas talk about the foreigners,the Fulas and Mauritanians, whose delight they said would soon end if onlySheriff Dibba could win the presidency. Fortunately, my dad did his bestin teaching us to overcome the repulsive shortcomings of a people who havegone mad. We learned to survive, live and accept the calamities of life.I was young then, and didn't think much about it. As I look back about 10years, I feel the momentum of nationalism. I begin to understand why, forexample, I was never fond of IFANG BONDI. Though I spoke Mandinka, wollofand Jola (for these tribes where my neighbors and friends at school), asfluent as the native child, I just couldn't grasp their [IFANG'S] rhythmicmessages. On the one hand they relayed a dysfunctional tribal messagethat defined the cultural divide of the people. On the other hand,society itself was not conformitive in aggressively discerning to theattitudes of the norm. On the same note, one would have attributed mostof the cultural divide to the elasticity of a government that hasforgotten its tribal virtues. For this, I could not condemn IFANG, but thesociety under a government whose actions were falsely revealed.The dynamic of passions and principles within the heads of the society atthat time was that of direful for those who understood evil at its best.To write about cultural divides not only requires reading a few carefullycrafted speeches but it also demands experiencing the context of thesespeeches. Rather than over see what was happening to the dividedminorities, the country was mainly concerned with what was happening inthe inward of politics. Thus a culturally divided society whose identitywas virtuaally unrepresented.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 02:38:16 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: alledged torturesMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:I just returned from a trip to D.C. where i heard of alledged attacksand torturing of three members of the gambian opposition party - udp.According to the source, the three men were whisked away bmembers of the presidential guard. They are said to be in hospitalwith fractured bones. One is said to have been severely burned in thegenital area. The Human Rights Organization is said to have photosof these alledged victims.Could someone substantiate this claim?sly awaiting reply in the negative.LatJor------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 17:33:42 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 199706240828.RAA27415@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMoe,I am tempted to say I love your piece, except that Icould not really understand what you are relaying. Ifyou can be more explicit, that will be appreciated.I do not know how we understand the principle of"ramasse' as it was carried out in those days. It mayindeed smack of xenophopic tendencies, but to relate itto ehtnic favouritism is completely outrageous andunfair to the former government. I think 1982 is stillfresh in the minds of West Africans when nigeriadeported immigrants from ECOWAS countries on very flimsygrounds. Very recently, Angola did the same. I waslistening to CNN just yesterday when they showed howCanadians are responding to the swelling Hong Kongpopulation in Canada. Most of us on this List liveoutside the Gambia, and by now we must have realised howhospitable the average Gambian is. Don't get me wrong.We surely have outliers who want to have the wholecountry to themselves. The Gambia government (police)could be seen protecting Mauritanian traders in theGambia when that country had border skirmishes withSenegal. Most Guineans and Malians were at home in theGambia. Or are you saying that gambian fulas wereintentionally relegated to the rear?The 1981 coup saw 'rebels' for the so-called majoritytribes take arms against a government which you believedsidelined minorities. Isn't this ironic? if whoeveryour majority tribes are showed such disdain for thestatus quo ante, then who were the previous governmentfavouring? Let us give the devil its due. Yourexamples seem more a case of anti-immigrant sentiments.Remember that unlike my own Sarahule brethren, thefulani are a 'majority tribe' in the Gambia! Jawara'smajor critics were his 'own people', if you will permitme to put it that way.Avoiding the repeat of whatever anomalies were evidentin the past regime should be our focus. But many maysit back and see a repeat of past divisive tactics,simply because they cherish the obverse repeat ofhistory. Let us make a difference.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 10:39:33 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: political education and consciousnessMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970624093933.006dea14@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 20:14 23/06/97 -0400, you wrote:>Wake up Africa and Africans. Witness the recently concluded meeting of the G>7 plus 1 nothing on Africa was disscussed rather their concerns were mostly>Europe and the future of Honk Kong Now perhaps our leaders will get the hint>and start doing for themselves and their citizens.>SangRight Sang, this is exactly why people like me always insist on Africangovernments doing what they feel is right for them and their people withoutfearing any big brother intimidation - like in the Sissoho case. But it'ssad, most people didn't get that point.Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 06:39:33 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousnessMessage-ID: < 33AFA3E5.B387747A@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitModou Jallow wrote:> The Jawara years, despite the beliefs, saw some tenure of power that was> both unethical and ruthless, to say the least. I am at a loss as to how> anyone would consider his regime a convocational one, in which politics> was just another tool of big bereaucracy. Whereas many of us believe that> the Gambia is a peaceful country whose citizens are indigenous, the stigma> of dividedness was in fact culminating in the faces of the minorities. The> Gambia was a country for all, or so they said. But behind the lines of> truth was hidden some ugly altercations that eventually crumbled under> that shade.Mr. Jallow, when you say "I am at a loss as to how anyone would considerhis regime a convocational one, in which politics was just another toolof big bereaucracy", you highlight a point that is almost a separateissue of its own, thus the change in subject line.I have always believed, since July 23rd 1994, that the most importantthing we should really use our heads for is to understand not how muchmoney the old regime and its cohorts stole from the country but how itactually stole the country, politically speaking, for nearly thirtyyears in a manner unlike many (or any) of such long term rule.I would venture to say that Jawara was the ultimate mastermind atpolitical convocation. I have heard it said that he was anti Christian,anti Wollof, anti-this and anti-that but with careful examination youmay find that deep down he was not really any of the above, only prostaying in power. Indeed, he was once Christian and I believe both hiswives are Wollof. Those thirty years saw varying political climates.He adapted extremely well to each of them and weathered it all byappeasing all those he sought to keep under his political fold.Without dwelling into arguable details, I can only ask you to take alook at the evolution of the PPP from a small Banjul based Mandinkaassociation to a divided, almost fractured, all encompassing politicalparty, whose latter state Jawara ultimately created so that only healone could keep it together and thus remain in power. That state mayhave been created by various prejudices and xenophobia that he may havehad a hand in but it was motivated not by his own personal prejudicesbut his everlasting hunger to retain power. Just look at the initialpre independence anti Wollof divide that quickly manifested to a postelection anti Christian divide and back to the eventually morecomplicated one of Mandinka versus Wollof(plus).The reason I believe in the importance of all this is because of thelessons we can all learn.Jammeh began his administration of the country making it clear that hedid not want the status quo that Jawara left behind to continue. Hisactions spoke even louder than his words. However, one factor that didnot enter the equation of the AFPRC rule was politics. It did notreally exist, at least not until the end when it began to cause troublefor him and his all inclusive socio-political vision.Some will say that the so-called pro Mandinka feeling that many felt soprevalent in the past was only subdued because the Jawara regime wasoverthrown by a Jola soldier. I would disagree. Whatever feelings mayhave existed before, it ended when Jammeh and Company turned the focussquarely on Jawara, his regime and its almost thirty year rule. Jammehforced those who may have sympathised with Jawara to explore whateverlittle scepticism they may have held about him. This lead to honestoverwhelming support for Jammeh when that scepticism eventually turnedto outright disdain. Of course there must have been those, that isMandinka, who, while also sharing this newfound disdain, feared somebacklash over what may have been previously perceived of them. Jammeh,quite stupidly I must say, allowed this fear to eventually manifestitself into considerable political dissent.I do not speak much Mandinka but those who do have told me that Jammehspeaks it as well as he speaks any other language, perhaps even Jola. Isay this because as he toured the country several times over, Mandinkawas the most spoken in all the public engagements and all his speeches.There was no indication, at least in my opinion, that he was trying tomarginalise the language or the people. That is until last summer whenhe spoke in the Badibus. Like his subsequent speech to the largely Jolacrowd in the Fonis(?), he spoke in what was then his usual cavaliermanner, down on the people instead of simply speaking to them.In the Fonis, he said that the notion of Jolas leaving what could be amore prosperous life in the fields for one of servitude as maids andwatchmen in the Banjul area was wrong and was a waste. This, of course,caused great shock and unhappiness in the Jola community, especially inand around the capital, but luckily it soon subsided. This was not,however, the case in the Badibus, and with many Mandingoes, where hepretty much said that Badibunka men were lazy and let the women do allthe work in the fields while they take all the credit, rewards, etc.I remember walking with a friend the next day in Bakau, and passing agroup of men gathered, pseudo Bantaba style, in discussion. My friendalerted me to stop and listen to what was being said. The men werespeaking in Mandinka so of course I had little idea of what they weretalking about. After listening in for a while, he told me that theywere basically all in agreement that after what Jammeh said the daybefore, Sherrif Dibba would be the next president. I was surprised.Even though I heard about his speech, I also knew that most of whatJammeh said that could have really been taken offensively wasmeticulously edited by both Radio Gambia and The Gambia TV where theentire tour was being rebroadcast. Word quickly got around, however, ofthe authentic speech.It was no surprise then, to me at least, that just a few days after theAFPRC announced the lifting of the decree that prohibited any politicaldiscourse and after Sherrif Dibba had already told the world that hewould indeed run for office, that the council also announced a decreeprohibiting anyone who held elected office in the last 27 years beforethe coup from contesting in the upcoming elections. Mr Dibba'saspirations were quickly dashed.I don't think it would be too speculative of me to say that the majorityof Lawyer Darboe's support in the success - yes I say so given thecircumstances that prevailed around that election - of his presidentialrun was indeed Mandinka. It may be slightly more speculative of me tosay that this support was more anti Jammeh then pro Darboe, and that itprobably stemmed from that fateful speech but I can say that theMandinka dissent that began to grow after that tour was not therebefore. At least not in the couple of trips I took around the countrywhere the open support for the AFPRC was fascinating.In my opinion, whatever their consequences, negative or nil, Jammeh'sspeeches, both in the Fonis and the Badibus, was not meant to be takenoffensively but rather constructively. Unfortunately they were made attime when politics was beginning to enter the picture and his rhetoricrequired tempering. While his aides might have realised this after thefact and tried to do something about it, it was to late, the words hadalready been spoken and spread.I believe this is all the reason why we must now hope that Jammehcontinues, perhaps even more vigourously, to advocate true unity and notallow the country to go through the lack of it experienced in Jawara'stime, again, for political gains. Now that democracy is back andpolitics has made a return, I can easily see how some political gainsmight be made by purposely ostracizing one group against the other, butthat would truly be unwise. If that path is followed, PresidentJammeh's fate will only follow the path of his predecessor and we willnever move forward.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 06:53:47 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 33AFA73B.3CC59C7@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> The 1981 coup saw 'rebels' for the so-called majority> tribes take arms against a government which you believed> sidelined minorities. Isn't this ironic? if whoever> your majority tribes are showed such disdain for the> status quo ante, then who were the previous government> favouring? Let us give the devil its due. Your> examples seem more a case of anti-immigrant sentiments.> Remember that unlike my own Sarahule brethren, the> fulani are a 'majority tribe' in the Gambia! Jawara's> major critics were his 'own people', if you will permit> me to put it that way.I am not sure I agree with what you are saying here.Let us remember that Sherrif Dibba's split from the PPP also saw asignificant split in Jawara's Mandinka following. This may explain someof the "majority tribe['s]" show of "disdain for the status quo ante" inthe 1981 coup attempt but certainly not the "ethnic favouritism" asbeing "completely outrageous."Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 11:42:24 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: *Re: Political conciousness and Education*Message-ID: < 33AFEAE0.7EE09D23@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList members,It has been brought to my attention that the last message(s) I sentcould be interpreted to have anti-Mandinka undertones.That was certainly not the intent and if my message came across so,please accept my apology. That is completely the opposite message towhat I was trying to present and definately contrary to what I standfor. If it is seen as an opportunity to begin a negative tribaldiscussion, I SINCERELY ask that you do not make it one.I fear that elaborating here may very well fuel a fire but I do want tomake it absolutely clear that I DO NOT BELIEVE that people of Mandinkadecent have the attitudes I alluded to earlier. All I was trying to sayis that such a perception exists in The Gambia and that I PERSONALLYHOLD JAWARA RESPONSIBLE for allowing it to.The example I gave about Jammeh, his speech and MY PERCEIVEDramification was made only as another example of how I believe thisentire issue has dangerously manifested itself.Again, on my response to Lamin's reply to Modou Jallow's message, thepoint I was trying to make was that the events surrounding the coup of'81 did not, in my opinion, disprove the notion that "ethnicfavouritism" did not exist and more specifically, for the purpose of myparticular belief, that Jawara was responsible.Any discussion that contains explicit prejudicial undertones should notbe accepted in this forum and I am a firm believer of this.Thank you,Latir------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 14:02:28 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 9706241802.AA32752@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLamin, you wrote:> Moe,> I am tempted to say I love your piece, except that I> could not really understand what you are relaying. If> you can be more explicit, that will be appreciated.Lamin,OOOps...I must have goofed here :=)))). I did not realize that messagewent through until now. My server went down late last night whilst I wasin the middle of editing it. After being warned to log off, I tried tosave the message in my mail folders....but I can now see that it wasaccidentally sent. I apologize for the incompleteness....however, Iappreciate your response.In my message I was merely querrying the notion of idealism as proclaimedby our nationalistic approach. I am a firm believer of the fact that, ifthe issue of tribalism could not be discussed without being labeledprejudice, then rest assured that we move to nowhere. I felt that the listhas been very open-minded in many cases about national values and publicissues. However, I have yet to understand the fundamental values of suchissues if we become more sensitive about the deliberations of our pastshortcomings.In my example, I was afraid that some may mistakenly label it as an"anti-immigrant sentiment", as you have elaborated, that is designed toshow a sign of weakness. Nevertheless, my points are simply that theJawara years did increase the disparity of hatred among the tribes of theminority groups. As for Latir's comments, I do not believe that he was inany way trying to put the shoe on the other foot by acclaiming a Mandinkauprising. Whereas we all believe in a non-tribalistic Gambia, most of ushave differing experiences towards the relationship of tribalism andpolitics in the former era.I believe that, more than ever before, now is the time for us to pooltogether our intellectual resources to better our chances for a brighterfuture. It is still up to us to apply the knowledge that we have developedfor the good of ourselves and fellow countrymen, or to our own detriment.There's no limit to what we can do individually but we are in anenvironment where we have to master the art of "joint effort". Whereassome people seem to have it all, there are those who seem to have the needfor some help. To be able to overcome our shortcomings, these two types ofpeople must be willing to "teach" and "learn" from each other if they areto achieve higher results.I say to you then, we need to implement or modify our standards so as tofix what is broken. We can begin by identifying the areas that needsserious consideration in order to outline the possible conflicts thathinder our "joint efforts". By doing so, we are accomplishing not only ourown wishes but also enhancing and simplifying our daily work routines.In this regard, I would like to suggest that we come up with ideas that wecan utilize right now. If we can all communicate within ourselves, maybewe can improve to the point of a more culturally perfected society. Thethought of constantly being reminded by ourselves that we are not up toour potential is very unappealing. It's one thing to fear losing one'sidentity, but it's a completely different thing to take one's culturalvalues for granted.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Tue, 24 Jun 1997 14:09:14 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: *Re: Political conciousness and Education*Message-ID: < 9706241809.AA52710@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatir wrote:> List members,> It has been brought to my attention that the last message(s) I sent> could be interpreted to have anti-Mandinka undertones.> That was certainly not the intent and if my message came across so,> please accept my apology. That is completely the opposite message to> what I was trying to present and definately contrary to what I stand> for. If it is seen as an opportunity to begin a negative tribal> discussion, I SINCERELY ask that you do not make it one.A very wise move indeed! Rest assured those who understand your pointswill not judge your messages without reading between the lines.Good luck!Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 13:29:27 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: REASONS FOR ABSENCEMessage-ID: < 199706251129.NAA03332@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hello all Gambia-lersIts been a long time since i have been on the net. A week and a half aftermy arrival from the Gambia i have been travelling both nationally andinternationally. During one of my travels which was in the Netherlands myson whom i am a lonely guardian for was knocked by a car and i have to comeback home. I tayed away from job whilst he was both at the hospital and homebefore resuming to school.This is the reason of absentee from the net.with kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 14:08:54 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tips for a tour up GambiaMessage-ID: < 199706251208.OAA25383@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHei Asbj=F8rnI would very much help you with current and sufficient documents of being atourist or one who is planning to reside in the Gambia. This is a magazinecall CONCERN written by peiople in the tourist industry and politicia andother independent actors. This is a very brief and concise assistance evento Gambians. This is the latest issue written i got when i was in the Gambiain April.If you would kindly send me you fax number i will photocopy it and fax it oryour private address and i will send it.With kind regardsOmar S. sahoAt 15:20 13.06.97 +0200, you wrote:>Friends,=20>please give me small tips, because I will soon start the detailed>planning of my next tour to The Gambia, october-november 97.>I have many friends and families, whom I have to see. But this time I>also want to go up river. Soma, Mansa Konko and FaraFenni has been the>farest till now. But I would like to go to the far end, the outpost if>possible !!------------------------------Date: 25 Jun 1997 12:37:45 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ AFRICA:Message-ID: < 3326336925.115261630@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 21-Jun-97 ***Title: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ AFRICA: Leaders Urged to StopRecruitingMercenariesBy Moyiga NduruLONDON, Jun 18 (IPS) - An international campaign is underwayhere to urge African leaders to stop recruiting mercenariesto fight in Africa. The campaign, launched by the London-basedAfrica Research and Information Bureau (ARIB), follows reportsof new mercenary operations in Angola, Sierra Leone and Sudan.''Mercenaries are a serious threat to stability in Africa,''said Kayode Fayemi of ARIB during a one-day conference on'Mercenariesand Instability in Africa' organised by the group here. ''Wemust get rid of the mercenaries from the face of Africa.''ARIB is disturbed by the presence of soldiers of fortune fromSouth Africa in Angola and Sierra Leone and equally botheredby reports of 'mujahedeen' fighters from Afghanistan and MiddleEastern countries, supporting fellow Muslims against non-Muslimsin the south of Sudan.Abdel-Fatau Musah, head of the conflict unit at ARIB, saystheir campaign would follow the style of anti-landmines activistswho have forced the mines issue onto the international agendaand come close to securing a global ban.In the 1950s and 1960s, most notably in the Congo, mercenaryforces were a frequent sight. By the 1970s and 1980s mercenarieshad played parts in coup attempts in Guinea, Equatorial Guinea,Benin, Togo, the Comoros Islands and the Seychelles.''Many of the old mercenaries have bought homes in the Caribbeanwhere they have retired enjoying sunshine,'' says Millius Palawiyaof the London-based NGO International Alert, which specialisesin identifying crises before they break.But the mercenaries that have followed them, Palawiya says,are a different breed, cast in the mould of free marketbusinessmenchampioned by former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.''They use the Thatcherite language of private enterprise,efficiency and investment,'' he says.General Sir David Ramsbotham, International Director of London-based Defence Systems Ltd. (DSL) is one such leader of new'mercenaries'. ''Military forces are being wound down all overthe world and one of the problems that my former militarycolleaguesface is the inability to produce the sort of people that theU.N.want in the numbers that they want to do the task,'' he says.DSL was formed in 1981 by a group of former British specialforces officers, recently consulted by the United Nations. TheU.N. was considering the use of private security for its aidoperations in countries where U.N. member states were eitherunwilling or unable to provide 'blue beret' troop support.''More and more they are turning to the private sector to producethe sort of support particularly -- not the front line operationsbut the support -- for activities such as convoy protectionand protection of camps of refugees,'' Ramsbotham told IPSin a recent interview.DSL maintains that it provides policing support, not fightingsoldiers, but the divide between the two is narrow -- both useex-soldiers. According to DSL's promotional brochure, its ''corebusiness is devising and implementing solutions to complexproblems through the provision of highly qualified specialistswith extensive international experience in practical security''.The best known among such soldier-security services firms isExeutive Outcomes, a South African-registered security firm.It has somewhere between 200 and 7,000 employees and is deployedin Angola, Sierra Leone, and elsewhere, according to sourcesinSouth Africa.Executive Outcomes is Africa's best known private army havingoperated in Angola and Sierra Leone. It provided troops fora private security company called Sandline and a disastrousforay into Papua New Guinea in March.Offered 36 million dollars to end a nine-year secessionistrebellion on Bougainville island, the mercenary force's commanderwas arrested and his 70 African soldiers kicked out as protestsagainst the mercenaries led to widespread rioting and the worst political crisis in Papua New Guinea since independence in1975.The firm has been hired by the Angolan government to protectoil companies and oil installations against rebel attacks. Aninitial contract of 40 million dollars was renewed and increasedin September 1994 to 75 million dollars. Executive Outcomesisalso reportedly involved in restructuring Angola's army.Palawiya says the Freetown government had cut its spendingon mercenaries from two million dollars a month to 750,000 dollarsafter last year's peace agreement between the government andthe rebel forces in Sierra Leone -- but before last month'scoup------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Jun 97 09:56:59 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: REASONS FOR ABSENCEMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1217634659A@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu >Hello all Gambia-lers>Its been a long time since i have been on the net. A week and a half after>my arrival from the Gambia i have been travelling both nationally and>internationally. During one of my travels which was in the Netherlands my>son whom i am a lonely guardian for was knocked by a car and i have to come>back home. I tayed away from job whilst he was both at the hospital and home>before resuming to school.>This is the reason of absentee from the net.>with kind regards>Omar S. SahoBest wishes to your sonMay Allah bless him.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 22:38:06 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE: THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01BC81BA.C43159C0@q-tel.qatar.net GAMBIA-L!THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA"And Among His Signs Is The Creation of The Heavens And Earth,And TheVariations In Your Languages And Your Colours: Verily In That Are Signs ForThose Who Know"Quran: Chpt.20After writing on polygamy, a member of this List asked me to try to writeon this subject this summer.This subject is of course a huge and asensitive one,if for nothing else because many of the atrocities committedon our continent are committed in the name of either language or tribe andsometimes even religion.Of course, quarreling with or hating or oppressingor killing others you consider as outsiders of your tribal grouping is noAfrican monopoly, but that does not make them any less evil.For crueltyaside,such actions tend to sap much of the valuable energies required forpulling our continent out of the rot and degradation it is now in.BecauseAfrica is indeed at present the poorest and the most backward continent onthe face of the planet,even though it has always been and still remains themost endowed of the continents with material resources both in terms ofquantity and diversity.So,the first best stept towards exorcizing thisenergy wasting daemon of ours is to have a complete understanding of bothits strengths and weaknesses.It is always very helpful in a topic of such complexity to first turn themirror on other peoples to see how they have, in their various stages ofdevelopment, dealt with the problem.That way, we would be able ,when weturn the mirror towards ourselves,to have a realistic understanding of ourown situation.But before we do that we need to define the terms we will beusing here.The word TRIBE comes from the Latin word TRIBUS which originally meant to'grow from a common base'.It still means that ;but it has since the RomanEmpire acquired a lot of other extra meanings.In Semantics(the study ofmeaning) a word can either be DENOTATIVE, which means that the meaning ofthe word used has no emotional content and the person using it has noattitude,good or bad,towards the thing that the word describes or names.Ora word can be CONNOTATIVE meaning the very opposite of Denotative.So,ourfriend, TRIBE started its journey in the Roman empire as a DenotativeWord,indicating the commonality of the origin of the Romans,but we willfind out soon enough what has happened to it since then.Nowadays,Anthropologists define TRIBE as indicating a group of pre-literatepeople sharing common values, general customs and usually a contiguousterritory; and KIN relationships (Nborka / Baadingyaa)are very important tothem.The size of the group can be from a handful of individuals to severalmillions.Such a group has a tendency to believe or suppose a commonancestor for all of them.The group may be genetically Homogenious (same) orHeterogenious(different) because of absorption of people of other culturalor genetic backgrounds through adoption, marriage, conquest or politicalalliance.So,we can now see that there is a lot more to this word nowadaysthan just A Common Origin.Indeed, that is so much so that a B.B.Ccorespondent reporting on the squabble between the French and Englishspeaking communities in Canada would never at any time describe it as anAnglo-French Tribal strife.On the other hand,she would find it impossibleto use any other expression that to her mind describes a similar situationbetter than Tribal Animosity if these two communities were black and livingsomewhere in Zaire or Rwanda.The word often used to describe all suchsquabbles in the so-called Civilized World is ETHNIC,which means everythingthat TRIBE means but without the condescending elements of pre-Literacy andBackwardness.So,just as the Marlboro that WE smoke in Banjul has moreNicotine Content in it than the one THEY smoke in New YORK, the word Tribethey use to describe us has a little bit more poison in its meaning thanthe word Ethnic they use to describe themselves.For that reason and more,we also will use Ethnic and Ethnicity from now onesp. when we start to talk about the SeneGambian Scene.So,in a nutshell,Tribe and Tribalism,Ethnic and Ethnicity are the same thingsrespectively,except that the former pair has an element of looking downupon the people you use it to describe, whereas in the latter no suchattitude exists.In our Next installment,we will try to define LANGUAGE and also give acondensed history of one the most aggressive tribal groupings in the world,namely,the English Tribe.Regards Bassss------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 18:29:23 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Gambia court sentences four to death for treasonMessage-ID: < 33B19BC3.426115E7@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.BANJUL, June 25 (Reuter) - A court in the West African state ofGambia sentenced four people to death for treason on Wednesday, inconnection with an attack on a military camp during which six soldierswere killed, court officials said.The four -- Souleyman Sarr, Mbalo Kanteh, Essa Baldett and OmarDampha -- have one month in which to appeal.The prosecution linked the November 8 attack on Camp Farafenni witha Gambian dissident and leader of an abortive 1981 coup attempt and saidthat those who took part were trained in Libya.Farafenni is in northeast Gambia and is the country's secondlargest military camp. It is on the only land route to the capitalBanjul.President Yahya Jammeh came to power in a 1994 coup in which juniorarmy officers toppled the elected government of founding president SirDawda Jawara, now exiled in Britain. Jawara denied any link with theattack.Jammeh, who left the army to run for president, won elections inSeptember and his party won a commanding majority in a Decemberparliamentary poll.------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Jun 97 19:39:53 PDTFrom: MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: alledged torturesMessage-ID: < 9706260239.utk589@RR5.intel.com Greetings to all,Latjor,To answer your question about the alleged tortures...I have spoken to YusuphaCham of Sukuta Village who happen to a victim of this brutal torture.According to him they were pick up from one of their colleagues naming ceremonyin Brikama on the 9th and were detained through 14th of this month...! Theywere never charged until after they were released from .....thecharges according to him was "An Unlawful Gathering"...!Yusupha said Jammeh was interviewed about the incident but he said he had noknowledge about it..! So hopeful who ever is responsible for this maliciousact would pay for the price..! But then again I wouldn't be surprise if nobodypays for price..., cuz I know is like a saying , "A wolf in sheepclothing"..that's how most African military government are..! History shouldhave taught us better that, they went to the helm by the barrel of gun andthey are going to rule by the barrel of gun.We have been through Koro Ceesay's mysterious dead and promises were made thatthey were going to investigate the cause of his dead...and as far as I knownothing came out that investigation. So it is a blessing that Yusupha and hiscolleagues are still are a life.Duty is callin...!!Regards,Pa-Abdou Barrow------------------------------Date: Wed, 25 Jun 1997 23:45:02 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FORWARDING REJECTED MAILMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970625234221.8937B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* THIS MAIL WAS ORIGINALLY FROM JOERN GROTNES */Hi Gambia-L ers,I have the pleasure of announcing an e-mail account on the Gambia College.The account is now set up on the computer to the secretary of Mr. Manneh(Mrs. Fatou). She will forward mails for Mr. Manneh and generally for theGambia College.The account is gambia.college@commit.gm We are discussing the possibility of setting up the library computer withanother account (or moving this one) so that mails to and from teachers,employees or students at Gambia College could go through that.Of course, when the Gambia Distributed University is a fact, all computerswill be on a network, and the domain name e.g. gambia-university.gm may beset up...We welcome suggestions and questions about this.Another new account is: sogea@commit.gm (the multinational company SOGEA)Regards, Joern GrotnesCommit Enterprises/* THIS MAIL WAS ORIGINALLY FROM JOERN GROTNES */*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 16:14:34 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: E-Mail Do's and Don'tsMessage-ID: < 199706260706.QAA29195@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIHello,I read this on Asiaweek and thought some might be interested in it.----------------------------------------------------------------------E-Mail Do's and Don'ts-----------------------1. BE CLEAR AND TO THE POINT: Start with the message title; it shouldconvey the subject. Avoid irrelevant remarks; they waste time anddistract minds. In long messages, highlight key points.2. SEND IT TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE: And only them, not the whole office.Carefully review a reply with automatic addresses. You could end upsending it to the very person you don't want to see it.3. DON'T JUMP TO CONCLUSIONS: Unable to convey tone and gesture,e-mail is open to much interpretation. If you feel you've beenslighted, don't blow up. Ask for clarification instead.4. BE SENSITIVE TO OTHERS: Corollary to the previous rule, craft yourmessages well to avoid unintentionally hurting people's feelings. Butif injury happens, be quick with apologies and clarifications.5. KEEP THE CONVERSATION GOING: Constructive criticism and open mindsare crucial to getting the most out of e-mail. Another tip: bosses mayhave to keep mum to avoid squelching discussions.---------------------------------------------------------------------Lamin.------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 10:02:59 +0200 (MET DST)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THANKINGMessage-ID: < 199706260802.KAA16488@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hello to my Gambia-lers familyI am hereby thanking allof you for the sympathy and prayers for me and myson. I am really moved and touched. I could realise that this net is notjust were we agree to disagree but one a great big family.Andrea to answer your questions:, the sriousness of the accident is he brokehis right arm, sustained body injuries and a head injury which was controlby a weekly observation and x-ray. The last observation was on wednesday the11. june. He did recovered but still could not use his right hand as before.What happen was he was crossing a four lane traffic zone with a maximumspeed limit of 50 km/h. He came up to the pedestrian crossing and thetraffic from his left stopped for him. He started crossing and on midwaycame another vechile from his right with a speed of over 60 km/m and hithim, he was thrown 12 metres away and was unconcious for a while. The caseis still under police investigation. I cannot relay much from the accidentdue to i was attending a conference in The Netherlands when it happened. Thepolice investigation is not yet concluded.He is 8 1/2 years old and i am a single parent for him, his mother isNorwegian. Sometimes i do feel guilty due to i have 112 - 160 trvelling daysin year in relation to my job.But i have to work to give a better life worthliving than hanging on the system.Once again thanks for the oncern shown.With kind regardsOmar S. Saho------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 04:17:10 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: culture (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 02:36:45 -0700From: latjor Ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: cultureGreetings:Let me join the discussion on culture by sharing part of an article Iwrote in the magazine I used to publish "Tey Mu Lerr" about two yearsago. The article was entitled "Culture: The Foundation and Guide of aPeople"..... despite the fact that culture permeates all areas of human activity,relatively little attention has been given to the issue. The leaders ofthe day (post-independence) were apparently satisfied (and continue tobe) with the idea that by creating a 'Ministry of Culture' (usually anappendage of another ministry) they have done their duty towards theircultural heritage. A commentator once jokingly stated that the dayAfrican governments created 'Ministries of Culture' for the propagationof African culture was the day African Culture got into deep trouble!The seriousness and validity of this 'joke' cannot be ignored.When one scrutinizes the performance of African governments regardingCulture, they for the most part have reduced it to a National Troupewith acrobatic dancers and fire-eaters to entertain the public onaupicious occassions as well as for tourist consumption. Theconsequences of their actions obviously escaped the minds of manyregimes over the decades.How insincere African governments are towards African culture is bestdemonstrated by their non-inclusion in the educational curricular ofschool-going children. Instead they continue to propagate the culturalethos of their former colonial masters. They continue to maintain thestatus quo as they had inherited it with minor cosmetic changes toconfuse the people.The educational apparata of a government are generally designed toguarantee the future of the nation by inculcating the ethics, mores, andvalues of the nation to the nation's young. Since one finds theseprinciples in the cultural domain and since in Africa, African Cultureis not taught in school, the question that begs to be asked is: 'What orwhose ethics, mores and values are being taught to the millions ofAfricans passing through the educational systems devised by respectiveAfrican governments?' Of course the answer to this question is manycenturies old.....Towards a National Cultural PolicyTo discuss what a national cultural policy must entail, it is absolutelynecessary to dig deep into the bag of history and bring out answers toquestions raised similar to the above mentioned one. Others are: 'Howdid European Imperialism attempt to destroy African Culture?' What wasthe Missionary (Christian/Islamic) input?', etc...When one studies the history of imperialism carefully, one soondiscovers that there is a definite pattern/method utilized to subjugatethe dominated societies. It matters not whether the invader is fromJapan, Greece, France or where ever. The invader quickly realizes thatby denying the dominated complete control of their language they arebetter able to entrench themselves. This is done by the imposition ofthe invaders language on the subjugated. The 'new' language becomes thelanguage employed in government, in education and in the technicaldisciplines. It is a trivial matter for me to sight examples of thisoccurence. Africa is the stirling example. The great giant of a writerNgugi wa Thiong'o describes the alienation this does to the colonized astaking two interlinked forms:>an active (or passive) distancing of one self from the reality around; >and an active (or passive) identification with that which is most >external to one's environment. It starts with a deliberate >disassociation of the language of conceptualization, of thinking, of >formal education, of mental development, from the language of daily >interaction in the home and in the community. It is like separating the >mind from the body so that they are occupying two unrelated linguistic >spheres in the same person. On a larger social scale it is like >producing a society of bodiless heads and headless bodies.The colonized African is now completely vulnerable to exploitation sincehis/her actions are now dictated by a mentality that is completelyforeign to his/her environment.....In my next posting I shall discuss the 'Vernacularization of AfricanLanguages'.In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 14:07:08 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970626130822.AAA55800@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Nicholas Sambou, has been added to the list. Welcome tothe Gambia-l Nicholas, we look forward to your contributions. Pleasesend a brief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 08:42:35 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' GenitalsMessage-ID: < 33B263BB.BD0791C2@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitEgyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls'GenitalsBy DOUGLAS JEHLCAIRO, Egypt -- An Egyptian court has overturned a year-old ban on the ritualcutting of female genitals in a decision that has been celebrated by Islamic leadersbut has outraged human rights advocates.The decision Tuesday struck down a ban on the traditional practice in all state and privateclinics. But it maintained a ban on cutting as practiced by people untrained in medicine,including the midwives and barbers who use razors and other crude devices in ruralvillages.The ritual was outlawed last July after a campaign by human rights workers, whocondemn the practice as dangerous and say it is not necessarily sanctioned by Islam, asits proponents suggest.Polls have shown that 70 to 90 percent of Egyptian women have been subjected to someform of genital cutting, although for younger urban women the percentage is far less.Islamic leaders celebrated the victory Wednesday, which marked the latest in a series oftriumphs. In the last three years, they have successfully sued to separate a happilymarried academic couple on the ground that the husband's writings made him anapostate. Islamic clerics have also branded a philosophy professor an apostate and urgedthat he be banned from teaching.Sheik Youssef al-Badri, who led the campaign against last year's ban, issued by Egypt'shealth minister, celebrated the ruling. "I will prostrate myself before Allah," Badri saidWednesday. "This is a return to Islam."Support for the practice is not uniform across the spectrum of Egypt's top Islamicscholars, and it has been condemned by President Hosni Mubarak. One of the moreoutspoken critics, Mohammad Abdulal, of the Egyptian Organization for Human Rights,said Wednesday that the government was certain to appeal the decision.But Ameena Shafiq, a newspaper columnist, said the ruling highlights the difficulties thatthe government will face in its efforts to eradicate the practice. "The ruling was a disasterand a serious setback," she said.Other human rights advocates warned that the mostly secular government faces a seriouschallenge from the Islamic forces, who have used the courts repeatedly as a weapon."There is a real crisis in Egyptian society; it is half-secular, half-religious," said HishamMubarak, a human rights activist. "The government has not decided what it wants to be.Egyptian civil society is stuck between a rock and a hard place, between the governmentand the Islamists."In striking down the health minister's ban, Judge Abdul Aziz Hamade said Tuesday thathis ruling did not deal with the practice or its justification, if any, under Islamic doctrine.He said his ruling focused on the legality of the ban, which he said placed unduerestrictions on doctors."Doctors' right to perform their profession according to the law -- which allows them todo surgery -- cannot be restricted by a ministerial decree," Hamade said.Ritual genital cutting can range from cutting the hood of the clitoris to removing the entireclitoris and the tissue surrounding the entrance to the vagina. It is typically performed ongirls between 4 and 12 years old, and its supporters believe that the operation curbs agirl's sexual appetite and makes her more marriageable.The practice is carried out in dozens of other African, Middle Eastern and Asiancountries. Most prevalent among Muslims, the practice is also performed by Christiansand followers of traditional religions.In Egypt, the latest fatality ascribed to the procedure occurred last Friday, when an11-year-old girl had a seizure and died.Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 08:55:06 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Muscular Nigeria Proves a Flawed PeacekeeperMessage-ID: < 33B266AA.CA0A5F73@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMuscular Nigeria Proves a Flawed PeacekeeperBy HOWARD W. FRENCHMONROVIA, Liberia -- Almost every day, huge Russian-built helicopters fly outof James Spriggs Payne Airport here, raising a deafening din as they ferry troopsand artillery to Nigerian positions in neighboring Sierra Leone.Off Sierra Leone's rainy coast, 250 miles to the east, frigates await orders from Abuja,the Nigerian capital, to shell the shore in post-independence Africa's first exercise ingunboat diplomacy.Nigeria has explained the operation as an effort to restore -- by force, if necessary --Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, the democratically elected president, who was overthrown byjunior army officers on May 25 in a wildly destructive coup. Publicly at least, the actionby Nigeria's military dictator, Gen. Sani Abacha, has generally been applauded by otherAfrican states.The military buildup in Sierra Leone, more than a thousand miles west of Nigeria, is oneof many instances in which Nigeria, Africa's most populous Nation, has been flexing itsmuscles and extending its influence in a vast "neighborhood" that stretches fromMauritania to Equatorial Guinea.In many countries, Nigeria's diplomacy goes little noticed by outsiders.In Gambia, Nigeria has maintained military advisers to assist a young President, recentlyconverted to civilian life, who seized power as a captain in 1994. In Chad, Nigeria, amajor oil producer, subsidizes gasoline consumption, assuring itself strong influence over along-unstable state. In Benin and Niger, Nigeria brought uncooperative governments totheir knees with the simple act of stopping or quietly slowing trade.And in Sierra Leone and Liberia, Nigeria has mounted full-blown military interventionsthat have shown it to be West Africa's lone superpower: a potentially rich nation of 105million people with immense oil reserves and a large and capable army that boasts aunique combination of bluster and a sense of mission.As Nigeria struggles to impose its own style of order on smaller countries, many peopleare asking whether a military dictatorship renowned for its own disorganization andcriminality is fit for the task.Officials of many West African nations express deepening anxiety over what they see asan unstable superpower that flouts common notions of democracy at home whilethrowing around its weight elsewhere.For these skeptics, Nigeria's interventions in Liberia and Sierra Leone are best explainedas a grab to control rich mineral resources -- diamonds, gold and valuable hardwoods."You won't ask me to believe that all of the operations they are undertaking are driven bya sense of noblesse oblige," said one senior West African diplomat. "Nigeria has alwaysseen itself as rightfully dominating this region, and that often involves the grabbing up ofresources by their own generals or for their own companies."Others see Nigeria's role as largely positive. The West's hasty withdrawal at the end ofthe cold war allowed Sierra Leone and Liberia to disintegrate into stateless battlegroundsbetween military governments and local warlords; whatever its motives, defenders pointout, Nigeria filled the vacuum.After seven years of costly intervention to try to end the civil war war in Liberia, theclosest thing to an American colony that has ever existed in Africa, Nigeria's rulers arenow overseeing final preparations for what it is hoped will be this country's first trulydemocratic elections, on July 19."Imagine you are in a river drowning, and a huge snake swims by, so you climb on itsback, and it carries you to the bank," said Wilson Tarpeh, a prominent Liberianbusinessman. "It has still saved your life, even if it remains a snake."If we had had the United States or someone else to help us, we would have loved it. Butin the end, Nigeria came in and stopped the carnage here and has brought us peace."This is clearly the thought that Nigeria's president, General Abacha, a man largelyisolated from the world stage because of his military's human rights record, would like theoutside world to focus on."It is our duty to insure that there is peace and stability in our sub-region because if SierraLeone were to be destabilized, it will destabilize neighboring countries and would cross toNigeria," Nigeria's foreign minister, Tom Ikimi, said recently in a radio interview.In fact, as in the case of any regional power, Abacha's foreign policy interests are diverseand sometimes conflict, including keeping his military busy, the better to prevent it fromplotting a coup; making money through corrupt procurement and other business deals;creating a constellation of friendly neighboring regimes, and improving a tarnishedinternational reputation by promoting democracy elsewhere.Of all the motives, many Nigerian critics say that democracy is the smallest element inthe equation."Nigeria nearly intervened in Togo in 1961, where there was a military coup which ourleadership decided was a threat to Nigeria," said Bolaji Akinyemi, a former Nigerianforeign minister who is now a dissident living in exile in London. "That was the birth ofour own Monroe Doctrine. In Sierra Leone, Abacha would have intervened even if it hadbeen a military regime that was overthrown."The point is that he cannot tolerate a coup against a government perceived to be underhis protection, one that moreover is carried out by junior officers."The results of Nigerian policies have been as mixed as the motives.Liberia appears to be emerging from its long nightmare of civil war because of Nigeria'sheavy investment in peacekeeping there. But last year the capital, Monrovia, wasdestroyed when Nigeria appeared to begin playing favorites with the country's warlordsand allowed Charles Taylor, who started the conflict in 1989, to infiltrate large numbers offighters and weapons into the city to attack a rival.Throughout the civil war, Nigeria has seemed to choose sides, opposing Mr. Taylor formuch of the war by arming rival militias, which worsened the destruction. This programof selective armament was carried out as Nigeria was spending what its officials estimatewas as much as $2 billion for the Nigerian-led peace-keeping effort.To compensate for huge expenses in Liberia, Western diplomats say, Nigeriancommanders have done a lucrative business with favored warlords, mining diamonds inthe areas they control, selling iron ore and even stripping railroad tracks and electricalgrids for shipment back to Nigeria for sale."By the time the Nigerians really got serious about bringing this war to an end, sometimelast year, by most reckoning they had taken just about everything that there was to takefrom Liberia," said one Western diplomat who has long monitored Nigeria's involvementin Liberia.Critics of Nigeria's involvement in Liberia say many of the same issues are becomingfactors in Sierra Leone, where Nigeria appears to be poised for a major intervention.If Nigeria were to arm the Kamajors, a group of traditional hunters in Sierra Leone, touse them in the fight against the recalcitrant coup leaders, the country could be thrust intoa conflict as prolonged and destructive as Liberia's. There are also signs that members ofthe Nigerian military have profited from Sierra Leone's lucrative black-market diamondtrade, and may covet a larger piece of the action, which is now dominated by SouthAfrican mercenary groups."To those who are happy about being saved by a snake, I would ask this question,"Akinyemi said. "What do you do when the snake decides to follow you?"Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 08:31:47 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970626083033.29544C-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIsatou Jobe has been added to the list. We welcome her and will be lookingforward to her introduction and contributions.ThanksTony------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 13:12:43 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' GenitalsMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D3000000000001012BF5@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain> Egyptian Court Voids Ban on Cutting of Girls' Genitals> Ritual genital cutting can range from cutting the hood of> the clitoris to removing the entire clitoris and the tissue> surrounding the entrance to the vagina. It is typically performed on> girls between 4 and 12 years old, and its supporters believe that the> operation curbs a girl's sexual appetite and makes her more> marriageable.BARBARIC!!!!! BARBARIC!!!!! BARBARIC!!!!!INHUMAN!!!!!!! INHUMAN!!!!! INHUMAN!!!!!!!Soffie------------------------------Date: 26 Jun 1997 18:22:49 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-TRANSPORT: 'Free' Movement hMessage-ID: < 2556276383.121682190@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 22-Jun-97 ***Title: AFRICA-TRANSPORT: 'Free' Movement has Limits in West AfricaBy Toye OloriLAGOS, Jun 22 (IPS) -- The Economic Community of West AfricanStates (ECOWAS) has set free movement of persons as one of itsguiding principles, but travellers between member states of theregional grouping find that there are limits to that freedom.Take the Lagos-Accra route for example. First-time travellerswho decide to use their own vehicles set out believing that afterobtaining the necessary documents and enough fuel, all they needis some money for food and accommodation.However, they generally find out, as Segun Ibitomi did, thatthere is more to it than that. Ibitomi needed to go to Accra toapply for a Canadian visa, so he decided to drive from Nigeria,across neighbouring Benin, Togo and finally eastern Ghana to theGhanaian capital.''I took my car because I wanted to have fun and enjoy thescenery between Nigeria and Ghana,'' he told IPS.Another Nigerian who gave her name as Grace told IPS as shewaited for a visa interview at the Canadian High Commission inAccra: ''I had thought I would see many lovely sites along theroad so I refused to take a flight to Ghana. Instead I went byroad.''Following a political fallout between Nigeria and Canada as aresult of sanctions the Commonwealth imposed on Abuja in 1995 topunish it for human rights abuses, the government of General SaniAbacha closed its embassy in Canada. The move prompted theCanadian government to move its mission from Lagos.Since then, Nigerians wishing to travel to Canada have had toapply for their visas at the Canadian High Commission in Accra.But those who think that going to Accra by road is fun discover itwould have been easier - and cheaper - to take a plane.''I needed a visa and I thought that since there is a protocolon free movement of ECOWAS citizens within the region, all Ineeded were the current documents and a few naira notes, so I leftLagos with only 4,000 naira and a full tank,'' Ibitomi said. Thenaira exchanges at about 80 to the U.S. dollar.Ibitomi's problems started at Seme, on the border between Beninand Nigeria. ''There I had to pay bribes for registering the caron the Nigerian side,'' he said. ''I also had to pay something tothe immigration. The Beninois side also collected some money whiletheir touts collected a tip before lifting the bamboo-polebarricade for cars.''For journalists and security personnel things are easier.This reporter obtained clearance from the customs andimmigration officials of both countries without having to pay abribe, thanks to the word 'journalist' stamped on his passport.The next step was dealing with the young men on the Beninoisside, who usually demand a fee before lifting the barricade to letvehicles pass.''Hey Oga (Sir), where do you think you are going? Let me seeyour papers,'' says one of the men. He checks the papers issued bythe customs and immigration officers and orders: ''Pay 400naira''.''Officer, I am a journalist, Why should I pay money when mypapers are okay?''''Sorry Oga, you should have told me before,'' is his response.Then, after a brief silence: ''What do you have for us?''Two twenty-naira notes exchange hands.''Thanks sir, safe journey.''At the police checkpoints that dot the more than 700 kmsbetween Seme and Accra, IPS was allowed free passage, but Ibitomihad a different experience.''I was delayed at a check point between Cotonou and Lome forthree hours for failure to produce a laisser passer (permit totravel across Benin),''Ibitomi said. ''After three hours in therain, the Benin policeman collected 2,000 naira I had on me as abribe.'''If I take you to the station you pay 50,000 cfa (100 USdollars)', he had warned me. After giving out the money, I wasleft with just 750 naira so I had to park the car at Lome borderto take public transport to Accra. I was almost stranded in Accraif not for a friend who gave me a loan.''The ordeal did not end there for Ibitomi, whom IPS met at Semeon the way back to Lagos.''At Aflao (on the border between Ghana and Togo) part of theloan I took from my friend in Accra was stolen off me by touts whoposed as plainclothes securitymen on the Togolese side.'''Let me see your passport. How much foreign currency do youhave on you?,' one of them asked. 'None,' I replied. I told themthat I have just cedis (Ghanaian currency).'''Then you have to change it here,' they said and collected20,000 cedis, which they changed for 2,500 instead of the 6,000cfa which, I was later told by a Togolese commuter, was what theyshould have given me.''In Benin, he had to give a lift to the wife of a policeman whohad threatened to take him to the station and fine him 6,000 cfabecause his car had no fire extinguisher!At Seme, he gave 1,000 cfa to another Beninois policeman whodemanded a ''laundry fee'' after some muddy water from a potholeinto which Ibitomi had driven landed on his outfit.Had Ibitomi travelled by bus, he would have had fewerdifficulties. Minibus drivers make a rough estimate of the bribesthey will have to pay, and graft the amount onto the farecommuters pay at the start of the journey. That serves asinsurance against delays at checkpoints.The Nigerians who have to go to Ghana to get Canadian visas don'tblame officials in neighbouring states for the problems theyencounter.''Abacha should be ashamed of himself,'' one woman who had toremain in Accra for four days to get her visa told IPS. ''ImagineNigerians having to go to Ghana to collect Canadian visas. Imaginethe amount of money in transportation and accommodation, theinsult and the risks involved.'' (END/IPS/TO/KB/97)Origin: Washington/AFRICA-TRANSPORT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World Nte: 25 Jun 1997 15:37:43 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 154------------------------------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 97 18:14:01 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet Progress ReportMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1217750881F@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu We welcome our newest members to Gambia-L; the largest audience ofGambians and friends of the Gambia abroad. We apologize for the tardinessof this progress report which is long overdue. For those of you new memberswho may not be aware that we are on the process of getting a Gambiannewspaper on the internet, I take this opportunity to inform you that acommittee, out of this list, has been formed to undertake this formidable task.A while ago, a questionnaire which is readily available through thecommittee has been sent to every member of the list to ensure better qualityservice to all subscribers. From the results, we were able to confer that a$20.00 would suffice the expenses necessary to carry out this task oncondition that we are able to maintain the over 100 potential members whohave pledged to subscribe. Although there are quite a number of people whohave pledged to pay more than this amount.We have been hosting trial issues at http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer. This site is one of the committee member's home page. The abruptdiscontinuation of trials is because the internet service provider of ourcorrespondent in the Gambia had problems, and therefore we were not able toreceive any news letters from the Observer. we will soon resume these trialissues since the Observer has a new internet service provider. Under thetrials, we only provide the text with no images. We may continue with thisformat, but in the future we intend to include some advertisements notnecessarily from the Observer's print version, but could be from otherparties that are interested in making advertisements through GambiaNet.In order to legally provide a non-taxable US-based online news service, anon-profit and non-political organization called GambiaNet has been formed.The online news service will be offered through GambiaNet. Therefore,having access to the observer will be a result of GambiaNet's services toits members. Instead of having the site under a subsidiary of www.xsite.net, we have adopted a domain for it. The domain name will be www.gambianet.org. For legal and tax reasons, only membership fee for GambiaNet will becharged, and only the members will access the observer online and otherimportant stuff. As I stated earlier, the membership fee will be $20.00. Forthose of you who have pledged to pay $10.00, you may send that as donationand ask for a fee waiver. The committee will decide on whether the waivershould be granted or not.Some time ago, an announcement was made through the list concerning theadoption of a logo for the organization. Different designs were invited fromlist members, and the winner was going to have a free one year subscription.Only one person submitted, and it was a very illustrious work. He became theautomatic winner. However, he decline the one year free membership, anddecided to pay. This person is one of our own committee members Mr. MomodouCamara. The logo can be viewed at: http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara/logo.htm " This is just one example of howdedicated these committee members are not to mention the various tasksundertaken to obtain certain information including calling the Gambia out oftheir own pockets. The committee members have already paid theirsubscriptions in order to start things rolling. The bylaws of theorganization are on the process of being drafted and soon as they are ready,they will be made available to the list.GambiaNet site will both host contents from and be linked to otherorganizations related to the Gambia. A search tool will be available for akeyword search in GambiaNet. Under the GambiaNet, will be the Observeronline which will be accessible only by password. Once you login, you willbe able to do such things as sending letters to the editor, you can haveaccess to the archives (old issues), and even make a key word or date orboth searches on the archives. Ideas on improving the site are more thanwelcome, and members of Gambia-L can put their organizations on conditionthat there is an agreement with GambiaNet.I urge all of those of you who have not pledged to become members to pleasedo so. Wouldn't it a pride to be one of the first to access to a nativepaper online? To be current on issues about the Gambia is the only way tohelping us come up with solutions to our problems. This is the grassroots ofthis list.NumukundaGambiaNet committee------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10330 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:10:33

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To: ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu

Cc:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet Progress Report

Message-ID: <



Numukunda, I thank you all in the Gambianet committee for your good work. It is indeed an encouragement for those of us in the education committee. By the way, where do we send subscriptions to.



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 26 Jun 97 19:18:45 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

To: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu

Subject: Re: GambiaNet Progress Report

Message-ID: <





>Numukunda, I thank you all in the Gambianet committee for your good work. It is

indeed an encouragement for those of us in the education committee. By the

way, where do we send subscriptions to.

>

>Malanding Jaiteh

>



When we are ready to collect funds, we will inform the list where they are

to be sent to. For now we are trying to wrap up things as soon as possible.



Our cheers to the education committee.



Numukunda



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 07:40:36 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr. N. Darboe and all the other persons, who had made all of this

possible - A VERY WARM THANKS FROM ME. I have been away for around 10

days, and I=B4m happy to come back and find more progress. Last time it

was the message from the Brotnes` s, which I will answer to right away.

My planned tour to the Gambia in november will be hectic, I can feel it

now. Thanks to all of you for doing all this. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 07:42:38 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, Sorry my hands are trembling of exitment, so I wrote =

Brotnes=B4s

but it should have been Grotnes=B4s. Sorry. Asbj=F8rn



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 08:29:51 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: GambiaNet Progress Report

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Excellent job done so far. Momodou, congrats and keep it up. This goes to

all of you GambiaNet committee members.



Have a nice weekend G-lers

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 12:28:36 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: educational group and e-mail

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, I have to come back to the educational group, which was formed

earlier this year on this Gambia-L. Sorry that I have not saved the list

of the group, so now I have to write to the whole list.=20

I think that it was Omar Saho, who reported after a visit to the Gambia

College on the situation there. Later there were a discussion on

computor-hardware and softwares, in which several gave notice. After the

message that a company formed by Grotnes can supply services to put

gambians on e-mail-system, I responded that I should gladly pay the

subscription for The Gambia College and GTTI, IF there was any MEANING

by doing so. I asked for reactions and evaluation on that. Mr. P. Njie

studying in England has direct connection to the Director of GTTI and

will try to inform them of the possibility. Mr. Torstein Grotnes has

allready visited The Gambia College, and made an examination the

computor-hardware. He tells me that the hardware is not the best, when

we think ahead, it=B4s not up to date. The figures of the different

machines say nothing to me, but maybe for some of you, so with his

permission I try to translate his message to me on that. They have two

386-machines with 2 MB RAM, of which the one PS/2 can not be upgraded,

the other can maybe be upgraded, but it needs new "card" (I don=B4t know

if that is the english word for that). There are two 486 machines with 4

MB RAM, a Compaq and Packard Bell, which can be upgraded. Right now the

Compaq mashine is in hands of Mr. Mannehs secretary (Mrs Fatou), and

that machine is now connected (on probation-period) so we can send and

receive e-mails to the college.=20



But if this Institution should be prepared for the future, I think that

we outside must help them with better hardware.=20

My problem is that I have no knowledge of all this. The one I have, is

just installed at my desk and I have never tried to understand anything,

nor been on any courses. But many of You around Gambia-L are EXPERTS.

Maybe you even have acces to cheap hardware (not here in Denmark-it=B4s

expensive here).



Right now I will stand by my promisses, and I will contact Gambia

College and tell them, "That if they after the two-months probation,

want to continuing having this opportunity to write inside and outside

Gambia" I=B4ll pay the subscription. But I think that we should try to

find a way of preparing for the future possibilities, Gambia College on

the internet, and try to find hardware for the future. Also that we can

maybe put up one or two computors in the Library so the students can

communicate with us, and many others around Africa and world wide.

I know that "Commit Enterprises" will have to live from sales and

services, and they are not so glad if we provide from abroad. But I=B4m

sure that they also know that it=B4s a poor country, that the =

educational

institutions do not have the money just for books, materials etc., and

it=B4s acceptable that we outside may help in the way we can affort to =

do

so.=20

What I=B4m afraid of is this: "Can the Gambia College pay the

telephone-bill", if we provide them with the hardvare, softvare and

subscription-fees on this computor-links to the world outside.

On the other hand, how much do you from outside spend on telephone-bills

to the gambia pr. months ? If the connection can be dome by e-mail in

the future, giving you the possibility to send messages every day for

low costs. Is it worth this ? Comments and help is needed - please.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 17:09:06 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICA

Message-ID: <



*** LANGUAGE AND THE ENGLISH TRIBE ******



Now that we know what Tribe and Tribalism are and how they differ from

Ethnic and Ethnicity in terms of what they refer to,we will now define our

second term,namely,LANGUAGE.It comes from the French word LANGUE which

initially meant Tongue, but gradually expanded to mean A System Of Words

And Combination Of Words Used By A Particular Group Or Community To Express

And Communicate Thoughts And Feelings.It can also be a sign of group

solidarity esp. for a community that feels threatened or marginalised.And

if one of several languages spoken in a given community is considered as

Socially Prestigious ,those who do not command it have limited

opportunities for political or economic advancement.Language is also the

external expression of the totality of the culture of a given community:

its geography, food, shelter,dress,transportation,customs,beliefs and its

understanding and interpretation of physical and social enviroment.So,in

addition to being a tool for communication and an intrument of power ,

Language is also the vessel that contains the past,the present and the

dreams of a given people.



It will be become apparent as soon as we have started talking about our

subject proper why we need to define these Terms above as they will be used

here,but in the meantime we want to look very quickly at the Tribal and

Language development of the very TRIBE that has not only given us the

English Language, but also played,for better or for worse, a pivotal role

in our intellectual development.



Fifty-Five years before the birth of Christ,the Emperor of Rome,Julius

Caesar, told a group of his expeditionary soldiers to cross the channel to

the Britsh Isles.The Emperor wanted

Corn,Cattle,Gold,Silver,Iron,Hides,Slaves and Hunting Dogs to help maintain

the Roman standard of living.When the soldiers got there,the only tribes

there then were the Celtic Tribes(the original inhabitants of the

Isles).Some of the tribal chiefs and their followers who resisted were

killed and others were caught and sent to Rome as slaves.As for the tribal

chiefs who either did not resist or actively cooperated with the

Colonizers,they were rewarded lavishly by the emperror.Their

foods,drinks,furniture and household equipments would now come from

Rome.And Special Roman schools were set up to teach their children Latin

and Roman history, culture and the Roman way of life.And in a space of just

a few years,an efficient system was in place to ensure the flow of human

and material resources from the British Isles to Rome. Thus was the

beginning of Colonialism for this Island.



In around 500AD (after the birth of Christ) three German Tribes (the

Angels,the Jutes and the Saxons) invaded and occupied much of this same

territory,killed lots of its Celtic inhabitants and took much of the land;

and because of the brutality in which this invasion was conducted,the

languages of the invaders became the means of communication on the

Island,so that in just few generations down the line,the entire Celtic

language(the language of the Original inhabitants) was almost dead except

for a handful of words.And so began the long and bloody history of the

Tribe the world now calls the AngloSaxons.



In 870AD,about three hundred and seventy years later,the Danish King by the

name CANUTE,invaded and took control of much of the Island.He also imposed

his language as the official language and the language of the upper

class,even though Latin continued to be taught to the children in

school.And the Danish control also continued for about two hundred years.



And in the famous year of 1066AD,the Duke of the French province of

Normandy,Duke William,Conquered the entire island and declared himself the

King of England and Duke of Normandy simultaneously.Duke William was a

descendant of the Scandanavians who had conquered and taken control of this

french province.The word NORMANS means the people from the north (north of

Europe).So,Duke William and his followers also imposed their language,which

was nothing but a mixture of french and Scandanavian known in France as the

Northern dialect.So,the Norman control also continued for another four

hundred years,during which French became the language of Government, Law ,

the Aristocracy,the Royal Circles,Arts, Literature and Philosophy,even

though schools still continue to teach the children in Latin.



Duke William's conquest is considered as the real beginning of what we now

call the English Language.And it works like this: the Grammar and Syntax

followed the AngloSaxon pattern whereas the vocabulary (words) would be

provided by French and Scandanavian and sometimes Latin.



This, in short, is the Tribal and Language history of the AngloSaxons; and

understanding it will be become very handy for us when we start to look at

our own somewhat chaotic Tribal and Language history,which is what we will

try to do in OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT. And until then?





Regards Basssss!!















------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 17:49:25 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: educational group and e-mail

Message-ID: <



Mr.Nordam!

You have very interesting thoughts.I don't know how much it would cost in

the U.S to upgrade a 386 or 486 processor to a Pentium.But I sometimes

teach English at a Computer company here in qatar,and I am sure I will be

able to get a reasonable discount for the upgrade.But first I need to know

from our friends in the U.S.how much such things cost there.And ,in the

meantime, the Education Committee must figure out how to get the money for

that.



Regards Basss!!



----------

From: Asbjorn Nordam[SMTP:

Sent: 21/OYN/1418 01:28 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: educational group and e-mail



Friends, I have to come back to the educational group, which was formed

earlier this year on this Gambia-L. Sorry that I have not saved the list

of the group, so now I have to write to the whole list.

I think that it was Omar Saho, who reported after a visit to the Gambia

College on the situation there. Later there were a discussion on

computor-hardware and softwares, in which several gave notice. After the

message that a company formed by Grotnes can supply services to put

gambians on e-mail-system, I responded that I should gladly pay the

subscription for The Gambia College and GTTI, IF there was any MEANING

by doing so. I asked for reactions and evaluation on that. Mr. P. Njie

studying in England has direct connection to the Director of GTTI and

will try to inform them of the possibility. Mr. Torstein Grotnes has

allready visited The Gambia College, and made an examination the

computor-hardware. He tells me that the hardware is not the best, when

we think ahead, it?s not up to date. The figures of the different

machines say nothing to me, but maybe for some of you, so with his

permission I try to translate his message to me on that. They have two

386-machines with 2 MB RAM, of which the one PS/2 can not be upgraded,

the other can maybe be upgraded, but it needs new "card" (I don?t know

if that is the english word for that). There are two 486 machines with 4

MB RAM, a Compaq and Packard Bell, which can be upgraded. Right now the

Compaq mashine is in hands of Mr. Mannehs secretary (Mrs Fatou), and

that machine is now connected (on probation-period) so we can send and

receive e-mails to the college.



But if this Institution should be prepared for the future, I think that

we outside must help them with better hardware.

My problem is that I have no knowledge of all this. The one I have, is

just installed at my desk and I have never tried to understand anything,

nor been on any courses. But many of You around Gambia-L are EXPERTS.

Maybe you even have acces to cheap hardware (not here in Denmark-it?s

expensive here).



Right now I will stand by my promisses, and I will contact Gambia

College and tell them, "That if they after the two-months probation,

want to continuing having this opportunity to write inside and outside

Gambia" I?ll pay the subscription. But I think that we should try to

find a way of preparing for the future possibilities, Gambia College on

the internet, and try to find hardware for the future. Also that we can

maybe put up one or two computors in the Library so the students can

communicate with us, and many others around Africa and world wide.

I know that "Commit Enterprises" will have to live from sales and

services, and they are not so glad if we provide from abroad. But I?m

sure that they also know that it?s a poor country, that the educational

institutions do not have the money just for books, materials etc., and

it?s acceptable that we outside may help in the way we can affort to do

so.

What I?m afraid of is this: "Can the Gambia College pay the

telephone-bill", if we provide them with the hardvare, softvare and

subscription-fees on this computor-links to the world outside.

On the other hand, how much do you from outside spend on telephone-bills

to the gambia pr. months ? If the connection can be dome by e-mail in

the future, giving you the possibility to send messages every day for

low costs. Is it worth this ? Comments and help is needed - please.

Asbjorn Nordam







begin 600 WINMAIL.DAT

M>)\^(@L.`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`

M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/

M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=A

M<VAI;F=T;VXN961U`%--5% `9V%M8FEA+6Q =2YW87-H:6YG=&]N+F5D=0``

M```>``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4N

M=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````

M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% Z

M1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!

M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.

M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`A````4D4Z(&5D=6-A=&EO;F%L(&=R;W5P(&%N9"!E+6UA

M:6P`;PL!!8 #``X```#-!P8`&P`1`#$`&0`%`%4!`2" `P`.````S0<&`!L`

M$0`=`#<`!0!?`0$)@ $`(0```#9$035"-C0V,$5%1D0P,3$Y,C X-#0T-34S

M-30P,# P`-T&`0.0!@! #0``$@````L`(P```````P`F```````+`"D``0``

M``,`-@``````0 `Y`"!-ADX)@[P!'@!P``$````A````4D4Z(&5D=6-A=&EO

M;F%L(&=R;W5P(&%N9"!E+6UA:6P``````@%Q``$````6`````;R#"4Z&1K:E

M;N\.$="2"$1%4U0`````'@`># $````%````4TU44 `````>`!\,`0```!8`

M``!K;VQL<S4V-T!Q871A<BYN970N<6$````#``80_4@G<P,`!Q#T# ``'@`(

M$ $```!E````35).3U)$04U93U5(059%5D5264E.5$5215-424Y'5$A/54=(

M5%-)1$].5$M.3U=(3U=-54-(25173U5,1$-/4U1)3E1(15535$]54$=2041%

M03,X-D]2-#@V4%)/0T534T]25 `````"`0D0`0```+@+``"T"P``1Q8``$Q:

M1G46M0-+_P`*`0\"%0*H!>L"@P!0`O()`@!C: K <V5T,O4``"H"X6$'@ 8`

M!L,"@.Q-5!*'`?$R`N0'$P*#!C,#10(`<')Q,B"+!VT"@S0"`&)I9 "@L1$;

M,3<X#\\"`#473\\85!'X%&4'$R H!Q !H&AI8RD"@S8#QAC/9MXW&?8#XQ?_

M$!E]"H (S\4)V3LBSS(U-0* "H##;$+8&YG,3 S%0"1"P-L='(*L5QQ(K#?

M"U0FD1%P$],+\F,`0 70J'(N3@6P9!)0(0J&JP&1*;19"& @$8!V$G#1*L!R

M>2 +@'0$D >00G0+@&<@=&@(8&> :'1S+DD@9 (@XB<%0&MN;P?@+! 'X%QM

M=1%P*S %0'<(8&Q\9" %H"N@*S$K\1)P58(N!?!T;R!U< G `F$-L"!A(#,X

M-IH@!;$T,&$5H&]C!Y!N<P6Q+X$P,% )\"NP=?!M+D)U!4 LD#%@!X!?*[ '

M@BM@`- MT$4ET&P[! `MT&$%0# P"%!M</\R@ 20+G$TP !P*R O$"+0[2["

M<310"L L`' N8"R0OQ)0,L (<!)P+) #\&P#(-YB,!$"8!)P+X%G$< P(?TB

MT&$Q8!) ."(:, 3P"&!]`C @`A Q@2\1+[4R8V;V:1&@,I)N"> N8"^!+1/_

M`U(P@ AP/+$(D#:@!" NV/XN+6<W("W!+ `KP00@+H/3+P$BT"Y!-J$L+M4'

M@,L`<#,2+"[S160ML#10=FD"(#22;2WP*V!!(77[+J$[<&<W,@A@!4 M8CAE

MNT$#`B!E*R Z-#10+@J%8RE?*<-296<+$00@0GLY$ 00(2E&"HLFE30`,00X

M, +1:2TQ-#2_#? G`0S02U,G.QVB,1V@ZS$!*V!C!4 M3@<*ATQ?UQV@##!-

MAD8#83I/#TT[82G#07-B:@M%`"!L'R?!);0E`!\S4GLG9CA/46]-

M4Q,04,XZ.1!3H 6P;BXM("D"@D :,&8N9&M=3J]_3[]-P@9@`C!13U)?*? R

MW#$O4\]4WU7D9!G@8@#?"S!B``!075]-62]+4$K0X" P,3HR(.!?GV"O.57D

M93-:CUN?3<)4;P==+UX_*?!'04U"2:A!+4QJ8%0O$4<24/\:$# P-I)($ M@

M*V VL0007PI0'A$+<#0`*]%,! !T]V?O:/]<HW53H$W!:F]K?[\I\ F 0D4<

MH0G "&!P;>,\92T`P ,020]*&C,V_TN#)S\,`5"(/7-!P"R0*J/7+X$U,1)P

M8@#0:R]R+P+;=/]!P'<_<"W!=SD0.B+M!X!D"H4S@'(T`#4!/V']!"!Y?Y$P

M@"[B@#%MA&T`_BX&``6P*Q%%\GLV+2 %0#YS*K$\(2\1- %OUF]FOR[S?;4Q

M8(+A!^![2'<%$/\K8'QV?B &\(.T@; *A2R0WS]B?&&"0BWR?I%/`, %P-\&

M$"P0?@(OD"+0<")Q/!'N80& -0$P,'8$`"WQ?(7_;80*A0A0-[!(($0!+N2+

MT7YU0F1 )&^0;F$Z4S71=_\UPC P.:)#< "00I$"( J%US4R,H %L"T1@61^

M@) R_S:A,6 !@)*2>Q$NT7XD$;#?*O%U@H*U'2"/(4&+0R\!_PJ%!X#,(VA

M@C,P,#4V?L3[-] K($=-D3OP/[$#D3<@[G +4"L@$;!RB[ Q,2]R?S31"H5(

M,&VB!C%"D794+>1S>2N@96U[(BN!BL#_-J"#8X)3-" N,S/P+_"9P>\*L((2

MEC8W(&($]$*".C*';4F-5C:21U1427LA#D:/IGZ1-7)-14%.^$E.1PJ%F)$L

ML"O",6#S@; VT7-K/!$Z,CCQ3=#W0H&C@G8Q=@= CG6 LT81YRBB,>"!L$YJ

M")"?AHY@_&1Y*\(NT3/2-I(1@ 0@[QHP(M!-T06@;COPIH-\=OY$JR,%L82!

MHG)MX@J%-Y/_*_""`B^0"X!^PB[R//&$E,^*P)#1&A T`'1Y@;"H8_MJ0#N1

M92[1F,:JT0J%!T#^;#CQJ<"+I#P1H0]!L3:2]P# , *;\7@24 N CH>17]N2

M98&P2#A!;D!L!" 28?^",R\"DE> ,8+R+P(WX"N@_WX""?"MYI<2B+**$+-A

MD['R=%8@8C2ZM'7A+X$I$'\K8+%1+Q%#M)O!A)1:$6;_*W$",)9&,Y$+@ >1

M@S K(&^"\3]R+W)!HF(R@0# >>\WX3HR,M*$<GD(8(5#`_#O+ `JD 0`"H5P

M!)!"\)#4_XAQKL0FH !Q;E+$\I:HPG+_I]AM0361>W,N( J%,%%V8?_!-<2S

M%=!LP ?P;+!!P(2!CWXD+P)%8:Z04%,O%=#_F4*"\C?A+[6], J%S,- (O^9

M,\,4SBK"PRWQ._*ZL0?1]B)"4 L@(AS +).]@BST_PJ%!I"(Y3-1?,(SY2X@

M"R#]1:<IOL.0,C71R=$PL\J\3C0*A<NV-(1A<6WC4/]\00L12("Y`7X&F4+.

M*8&P_E)#P"Q0A8.6&-GE`, T(/_!4;J2+M$1@#V2A(&H<F\@?:NA:,&!!9 B

MT#91*R HVRBP!"!&-% (8"FU4\[GOS11P16ZE ?@JX4\$2A"D3<Q`7PP0G(M

MQ:%"@&0I_\1S$G"90SV!K:FK,;' *L'_=E2:8R\"(D&-@H?G"H4R<OO44X Q

M20" *[".8$)SGC7_-^$5H(JPDJ'5]K\!,H W,?][(HB8N_A$(0"0, %#8R\0

M_FR^,:^BQ+,WX$,1!<"X*/_8UI[QY0$X,#<`U-."6BT#_3@P9(VBA)"S(8 #

MOL3-`O=[1).QLJ9J0W(+@"N@LR'_BP+"\:31!Y"\T3:C@J24<G^NH0B0/",Y

M\ 2!^!'FTWG_/V/.UEFA-]$)\("B-7(YT?\1H?7A,G(#@2L@A($J8@K #SGA

MHE&!1=<315A01?Q25#Y@V-;#(\0QIR'\\7\JHS.0FD41<#. =?"25RB;@O(U

MMD0)\(G!:RV]9?U_)GC%H UQ*L$ULM:01DS_W.@W=?LTF)'XP3$!Q=*3DO\V

ME#>3JX$.0$W1C(^A]KCR^Z^#0< B;4")$H23X4"+-/\O`LG1=F +8>"1Y/?.

MUGZ YSH!>[,R$6YU*\(JH2O$_8 Q;YF@(G$Y\+#1ACCW\;_OTC:2[Y5OY6V$

MTL!)O8+_-[&?%9_K_@2(>[QAGC6NM/]OY3MPYM)^<?Z3[*0KPNT\_[!)/7![

M$:%-D3<O`BM#._#_NX$-(Z[$&P.25^T\E9&Y(/]\DAEDV]' I\,R--&^$LT"

MWS%RUW&WECVW;Z!B+^ K$?\C<XXAJ:$R`

M@D BIM'__S25L*! V]!MX]6R+E'+0.\[`8@'/'.",R)"Q#/!($'_,0`*,)D0

MTL WDWMF- ![@?\\PY;@.#"FTY^&F@4@I0ZS_S71@O,X<9ZQU$*\80GQFB!_

MM=$\PSE0"@"UP!AEO8)M_Y^'US*YE0[1(V(N.+UFH9#_BL"@T?V1(# GH$'"

MN:5\^?_3YNM8JO&%<O!!>W-%)_>C]:#"8CH0:WL1XR @00P0\[DAX0!C+N(:

M.6<"H:!@_S7PAW$91N^7GR'P8R;E&W+_YD6+,*#!B_/3$)^&I6%OY?Y7@D,V

MPXLASH#OT(1RU-/_"C!M("[0V^&,2(U'GQRX\9>*L.P0T= M'<%L(I.Q_S3;

M\+BYUJ= [?*3(DZ",>K]H DMP$"_<H#%MY=O43^ [X;'+0/OE2V63XWDSY3?

M<O^[D.P0X_ IH-NA/6$!LC6C_^^6G4#FPH"R2XNRIGR%FU3W">&!L _5/^X@

MA)2KB=O5?],0? +A0'94(!'.Z>VV9__GX,(B`;*P'1/RYK.6M4!!WY2!I-&?

M(:#!;^5LX^/K8/_UX6ZPB3.*T<RB@#%:X"[BORB#JI-#X](2]/#Z@2T)X.?X

M4-Z@+8=!<W)@>.43@ 9L>8&J@6<Q,#(USWF@:/%Y^A:P9CAX[WGZ_R!@J-#5

MT;90=K]WSWC?>>L5LK5]LK `<6 #`! 0``````,`$1 `````0 `',. `"Y4&

E@[P!0 `(,. `"Y4&@[P!'@`]``$````%````4D4Z( ````#]00`'

`

end





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 10:53:59 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: educational group and e-mail

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Absjorn wrote:



> But if this Institution should be prepared for the future, I think that

> we outside must help them with better hardware.=20

> My problem is that I have no knowledge of all this. The one I have, is

> just installed at my desk and I have never tried to understand anything,

> nor been on any courses. But many of You around Gambia-L are EXPERTS.

> Maybe you even have acces to cheap hardware (not here in Denmark-it=B4s

> expensive here).



Thank you for your evaluation of the Gambia College educational situation.

I was under the impression that the idea had died with time since it

hasn't been mentioned for quite a long time. I guess that I was wrong.



I am glad to learn that the campaign to get Gambia college online is still

going on. I believe that there are many list members who may be able to

offer some kind of support one way or the other. As I begin to think about

it, I realize that this is indeed one of the best ways to open up a better

future for education in the Gambia.



I wouldn't call myself an expert in computers but I work on them on a

daily basis. From what I can understand, the hardware in the college is

too old to use for online communication. Most of the sofware programs

nowadays require a large chuck of memory to operate. With PS/2, 286 and

386 computers you mentioned, the problem may be that the hardware may be

too old to upgrade. While the PS/2 is almost oblsolete, the 286 may have a

motherboard that might not be upgradeable at all. Here, we are looking at

memory simms, CPU, Hard and floppy drives and possibly video cards. It

would be a matter of deciding whether it would be cheaper to buy hardware

in parts to upgrade, or to buy USED computers and motherboards. Here

again, one needs to know exactly what kind of machines they have and what

hardware is in them.



As far as communicatin hardware and software, I would like to mention that

I may be able to help provide the necessary hardware. I work for a large

company that manufactures communication equipment like modems, ISDNs,

ADSLs, cable and cellular modems and so forth. If I am still with the

company by the time we get set up, I could provide all the modems

(internals and externals), cables and communication software. With the

advent of HIGH SPEED modems like 336K, 56K and ISDNs, the company has a

huge amount of old 300BPS, 2400BPS, 14400BPS and 28800BPS modems that I

can acquire at little or no cost to me. I also have access to varieties of

old and new communication software that could be used in the initial set

up. If my help is needed in this regard, you can contact me personally

using private e-mail.







> What I=B4m afraid of is this: "Can the Gambia College pay the

> telephone-bill", if we provide them with the hardvare, softvare and

> subscription-fees on this computor-links to the world outside.

> On the other hand, how much do you from outside spend on telephone-bills

> to the gambia pr. months ? If the connection can be dome by e-mail in

> the future, giving you the possibility to send messages every day for

> low costs. Is it worth this ? Comments and help is needed - please.



This is a whole new problem. While getting all the hardware is the most

important beginning, it would be very important to understand the method

and cost of connection. As I see it, the first things we need is the

hardware and software that will enable them to get set up. I do not expect

them to use the computers solely for online communication but that might

be one of the ultimate goals. I see no reason why the telephone bill

coudn't be handled by education department or the college itself, if it

use solely for the intenet. But I could be wrong.



I am looking forward to some more input.







Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Product Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer Products

Norcross, GA 30092



===========================================================================

mjallow@hayes.com mjallow@sct.edu

===========================================================================



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 14:08:17 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: educational group and e-mail

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970627140101.6173A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Greetings:



Great to hear of the progress report of the educational committee.

I must apologize for having been inactive in this effort. I wish

to inform the committee that by next week the Education Committee

can use the newsgroup site that has beeen established by GASTECH, INC.

Since the mission of GASTECH is 'to act as a catalyst fro the transfer

of technology and the promotion of science education in The Gambia'

obviously the two groups share some common interests.



Let me know what you think. Technical matters would also be better

deliberated on in such a forum.



Regards,

LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 14:09:41 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Subject: culture2 (fwd)

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970627140910.6173B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 04:09:52 -0700

From: latjor Ndow <

To:

Subject: culture2



Greetings:



As promised here is the other piece.



'The Vernacularization of African Languages'

(Towards a National Cultural Policy)



Every language has a vernacular (every day speech) as well as

specialized ones. For example, science would not have advanced among the

English had it relied on vernacular english. Rather, it created its own

language for communicating ideas pertinent to itself. Where would

Chemistry be today without technical words like molecules, atoms and

compounds? Physics without words like quantum, force, resistivity?

Theology without words like omniscience and omnipotent? These are not

words used in every day english speech (i.e. Engliish vernacular). The

same is true for other languages. The Arabic spoken by Arabs at the

bazaar in Cairo is different from Koranic Arab. The point here is that

each language develops a vocabulary specific to the various disciplines

humanity is involved in.



Contrast this with the present day African reality in which African

languages are regarded as vernacular, period! There is absolutely no

discussion of the fact that they contain ordinary and specialized forms

of speech. In primary and secondary schools, African children are

constantly reminded not to speak 'vernacular' less they be punished

severely.



An indelible scar hence is firmly implanted in the children's psyche.

They gradually begin to regard their mother tongues as inferior to the

European ones. Little wonder why there has been so much resistance to

the idea of reincorporating our African languages into the educational

curriculum. This, the most naturaal act that any group or society having

regained their self-determination would quickly do. Except in the case

of Africa! (Those young children of yester-year are now the adults

running the governments of Africa.) Can you imagine a Wolof speaker or a

Mandinka speaker giving a scientific discourse in her native tonge?

Imagine her describing a 250 azimuthal angle in an astronomy class; or

the mutation of a virus in a micro-biology class. If you find this

difficult to imagine then you have finally arrived at the naked truth as

to how alienated we have become from our cultural heritage!



Histpry has provided us ample proof of our mastery in all disciplines

(most of which were developed by our ancestors) in our native languages

thousands of years before the advent of European colonialism (or any

other invader for that matter). This period spanning well over 6000

years from the time when we were residing along the banks of the Nile

river to the time we resided along the Joliba river. Yet today, today we

suffer from mass amnesia regarding our cultural heritage. Today we have

become trapped in trying to coomunicate our worldview through European

tongues, seriously limiting our ability to communicate effectively and

efficiently.



It is of interest to note that those who advocate the continuance of

Africans to use European tongues as their primary mode of communicating

their ideas are those western educated 'elites' of Africa. Since the

60's their voices have drowned the few courageous ones among their ranks

(he Ngugis and Diops) who have argued in favor of African languages.

Apparently the 'elite' believe that they stand to lose the most if such

was to occur. After all the many long years they spent perfecting their

communication skills in the European tongues was to guarantee them

prestige and priviledges among their people. Witness what the Senegalese

poet and former Head of State of Senegal, Leopold Sedar Senghore had to

say for his preference of French over his native tongue:



>Mais on me posera la question: 'Pourquoi, des lors, ecrivez-vous en >francais? parce que nous somme des metis culturels, parce que, si nous >sentons en negres, nous nous exprimons en francais, parce que le >francais est une langue a vocation universelle, que notre message >s'addresse aussi aux Francais de France et aux autres hommes, parce que >le francais est une langue 'de gentillesse et d'honnetete ... On me le >pardonnera. Car je sais ses ressources pour l'avoir goute, mache, >enseigne, et qu'il est la langue des dieux...



(Here's my weak translation)

>But you would pose me the question: 'Why, since then, did you write in >french?' because we are cultural mulattoes, because if we feel as >Blacks, we express in french, because french is a language with a >universal vocation, that our message is addressed to the French of >France as well as other people, because french is a language 'of >gentleness and honesty'... You will forgive me. For I know its >resources to have eaten it, chewed it, taught it, and it is the >language of the gods ...



Words spoken by the first President of the independent nation of

Senegal! Of course such a person would be the only non-Frenchman ever to

be admitted to the Academie Francaise (French Academy), whose sole

mission is to maintain the purity of the french language and culture!

Unfortunately their are many Senghor's found throughout Africa directing

the course their respective countries should follow.



In any case, any meaningful cultural policy would include as a top

priority the inclusion of African languages into the educational

curriculum. Cheikh Anta Diop's recommendations in this domain are

excellent, and should be quickly implemented. To paraphrase him, African

languages will at first be taught the same way other foreign languages

are taught. Then after a reasonable time in which proficiency in the

African languages have been attained, one of the languages will quickly

be raised to the level of Official language to replace the European one.

The European languages will continue to be taught in the secondary

school level as an elective. Of course the selected language must

satisfy certain criteria, cheif among which are; its widespread usage,

and the amount of research work being done in it.



For the pessimist who believes that this would not work, several

examples could be sighted. Within the borders of what is known as Great

Britain, one finds different ethnic group like the Welsh, the Celts and

the English. Yet English is the official language of Great Britain. Of

course in their case the decision to use english as the officail

language did not occur under the baobab tree (or a fig tree in this

case) with all parties consenting to it.



Another example is Japan. Apparently Japanese technical know-how along

with the Japanese economy have risen to prominence despite Japanese

being the official language. Their educational curriculum is in

Japanese. European languages are offered at the secondary level as

electives and apparently they are doing just fine. Today we fine Western

CEO's placing themselves under the gruelling task of learning japanese

with its thousands of characters. As the saying goes; 'what is good for

Pateh must be good for Demba too!'



Of course in this last example, one is speaking of a homogenous society,

whereas in Africa several ethnic groups share the same border. We must

therefore realize that pragmatism is the key in order for us to move

forward. We cannot and should not allow our ethnocentric biases to cloud

our vision. One language must be elevated in each African country or

sub-region to be mastered by all within that country or sub-region if we

are truly sincere about seeing Africa realize her greatness once again.

Some might say: 'What difference does it really make, to speak another

language other than your mother tongue or a European one. Afteer all

they are both foreign?' Diop's admonition will suffice as an answer to

such a question:



>One might say that it makes no difference to a Wolof-speaking African >whether he adopts Zulu or English or Portuguese. This is just not so. >An African educated in any African language other than his own is less >alienated, culturally speaking, than he is when educated in a European >language which takes the place of his mother tongue. Such is the >disparity in cultural interest which exists between European and >African languages - something we must never lose sight of. European >languages must not be considered diamonds displayed under a glass bell, >dazzling us with their brilliance. Our attention must rather be fixed >on their historical development. Creatively, we discover that similar >paths are open to all.



Ref:

1. Ngugi wa Thiong'o, 'Decolonising the Mind' Heinemann Kenya, Nairobi

1991.

2. Cheikh Anta Diop, Black Africa: 'The Economic and Cultural Basis for

a Federated State' Lawrence Hill Books, 1987.



In peace,

LatJor





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 15:07:30 -0000

From: "Jorn Grotnes" <

To: <

Subject: About the Gambia University

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-L:



> I know that "Commit Enterprises" will have to live from sales and

services, and they are not so glad if we



Actually, we'd like nothing better than that shipments of computer

equipment enter the Gambia destined for this institution or others like it.

They should even get tax exemption as far as I can tell. For us, insofar as

we sell computer equipment, it is not our major business (selling e-mail

services, repairs, courses and consultancy is).



We also do not see such institutions as our potential customers for

equipmens sales, the alternative for them is to get funds from some

organisations, and most of us should know that this would mean "earmarking"

the monies for purchasing from the country where the funds originated -

often with no contol of what will actually be purchased.



(So as may suspect, my view is that development help today often mean

helping developing the countries _giving_ help by giving fat contract work

to some company, and purchasing equipment in that country at not always

competitive prices. But that's another discussion...)



> > What I´m afraid of is this: "Can the Gambia College pay the

telephone-bill", if we provide them with the

I was estimating to Asbjorn that if they read their mail 3 times a day

(which we recommend as a minimum) and use an average of 30 seconds (our

friend Mr. Kofi at the STS has had great pleasure by timing his download of

mail from our node and has a standing record of 11 seconds on the line -

when receiving one message) it should amount to about 300 (working days)

times 1,5 minutes. And 450 minutes at 0,30 bututs/minute is D150. So as a

yearly cost it is negligible, especially if it can save them some

international faxes each year.



Remember also that we will work to link up as many offices and institutions

as we can, so at the end of the day they may actually save some telephone

time by being able to effectively send messages and documents even

internally in The Gambia.



Regards, Joern Grotnes

Commit Enterprises



------------------------------



Date: 28 Jun 1997 11:23:13 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: More Than Just

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 24-Jun-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: More Than Just Internet Connections Required



by Gumisai Mutume



TORONTO, Jun 24 (IPS) -- As the development of the World Wide Web

roars ahead, only eight African capitals remain locked out of the

global information highway without any immediate hope of logging

in.



The capital cities of Cape Verde, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea,

Libya, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia and Western

Sahara still do not have full Internet connectivity, nor do they

have any known plans of getting hooked up soon, say experts at the

Global Knowledge Forum being held here.



While the fact that Africa will virtually be fully on-line

represents a major leap ahead for a continent that barely had four

countries hooked up in 1993, the major concern now haunting

developers is the lack of local, relevant content produced by

Africans for themselves.



Making the Internet relevant to the majority of the 4.7 billion

people living in developing countries is one of the major

challenges facing the 2,000 policy-makers from 124 countries, non-

governmental organisations and financiers who travelled to Toronto

to attend the June 22-25 Forum.



''There is no point in having full Internet access unless there

is content,'' Mike Jensen, an independent Internet consultant

based in Johannesburg, South Africa, told the conference, co-

hosted by the World Bank and the Canadian government.



Pinpointing another source of concern, Jensen noted that 70

percent of Africa's people live in remote, rural areas and

therefore need innovations such as using satellites for Internet

services.



Out of the countries now with full Internet connectivity, only

Burkina Faso, Mauritius, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and

Zimbabwe have local dial-up facilities outside of their major

cities.



In this regard, Venancio Massingue, director of the Computer

Centre at the Eduardo Mondlane University in Mozambique, took a

swipe at some donor agencies. These, he said, are only interested

in wiring African capitals, where the country offices of

international institutions such as the World Bank and

International Monetary Fund, and expatriate communities are based.



Even in capitals, huge costs rule out access to the Internet

for the majority of people and, as a result, the Internet in

Africa may remain a tool of the elite for a long time.



''Without competition, the average cost of a low-volume

Internet account is about 65 dollars a month, nearly the per

capita income of Mozambque,'' argues Jensen.



Second-rate telephone lines are another drawback in many

African nations.



Africa has the least developed telephone infrastructure in the

world and not much progress is being made in improving rural

connectivity on a continent where 12 percent of the planet's

population share two percent of its telephone lines.



''Access that is affordable. Access in remote rural areas and

access to women,'' are priority areas, according to Karen Banks of

GreenNet, a non-governmental Internet service provider based the

United Kingdom and one of several organisations that have been

linked to building a communications network in Africa.



A number of large-scale projects to develop telecommunications

on the continent remain on the drawing boards, such as AT&T's

'Africa One' initiative intended to necklace the continent with a

cyber-optic cable. It is yet to be finalised.



In the meantime, experts say, people as producers of

information needs to be the major shift. When African

intellectuals hook on to the Net, it is to consult information

about the continent created largely by Western countries, notes

Massingue.



Lishan Adam, Connectivity Project Officer at the UN Economic

Commission of Africa is also worried about the uni-directional

flow of information. ''Whose content is it?'' Adam wondered. ''Is

it really going to serve the poor rural communities?''



Adam added that once communities begin providing information

relevant to themselves, ''translation will be required to make it

accessible ...''



The Internet, serving some 50 million people worldwide, remains

largely an English-language medium characterised by the

traditional patterns of information flow -- countries of the North

flooding those of the South and setting the agenda.



Some projects have taken off to develop relevant content such

as an initiative by the UN Educational Scientific and Cultural

Organisation (UNESCO) to transfer printed material in African

libraries onto the Net, an InfoDev programme in South Africa to

produce secondary school material and Health-net, which is trying

to bring health information to doctors in Africa.



However, African Internet watchers fear that the sector will

soon be dominated by commercial interests and this will further

marginalise the poor majority. What is emerging is that large

Western service providers such as CompuServe, EUnet and Global One

are moving onto the continent and are likely to grab a substantial

share of the market there.(end/ips/gm/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: 28 Jun 1997 11:25:21 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Knowledge, a Weapon Against Poverty

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 24-Jun-97 ***



Title: DEVELOPMENT: Knowledge, a Weapon Against Poverty



By Lewis Machipisa



TORONTO, Jun 24 (IPS) - Millions of people in developing countries

are unlikely to hear about a conference that opened here Monday on

the vital role of knowledge and information technology in

development.



Only a small section of the global population has used new

information technologies such as the Internet, satellite

communications and computers. In fact, many of the world's people

have not heard of the 'Information Highway' and are bypassed by

the knowledge that travels along it.



This, say developmental experts, explains why poor peasants in

Zimbabwe are often at the mercy of middlemen who know more than

they about the true market value of their products. This explains

why the ill in rural Peru do not have access to information on

modern medicine.



But by Wednesday, the some 2,000 delegates from more than 120

developing and industralised countries attending the Global

Knowledge Forum here hope to unite in a partnership to use new

technologies to help bridge the gap between rich and poor.



''We should measure results not in terms of technological

achievements but by the impact of knowledge made more accessible

by such technology in the fight against poverty,'' said James D.

Wolfensohn, president of the World Bank.



Citing images from his travels in developing countries,

Wolfensohn spoke of villages with no roads and schools without

electricity, windowpanes and toilets. ''I have been touched by the

drama of the gap that exists between the industrialised and

developing world,'' he said, ''but I have been touched by the

opportunities to address the gap.''



''I have met people in Morocco who are doing desktop

publishing for firms in Paris,'' said Wolfensohn. ''Ghanaian

traders are using cellular phones to get their cocoa quotes and in

Brazil, Amazon chiefs are using video cameras and satellites to

communicate with each other.''



Advances in technology may have produced the means to eliminate

hunger, health epidemics and isolation, but the majority of the

world's people still struggle with malnourishment, disease and

lack of basic communications.



Eighty percent of the world's inhabitants, most of them in

developing countries, do not have telephones. It can take years,

even more than five, to get a telephone line in parts of Africa.



While Internet users number about 50 million, they represent

only a tiny fraction of the world's 5.9 billion people. Moreover,

90 percent of Internet hosts are in North America and Western

Europe.



The challenge, said Wolfensohn, is to jump to the next level:

to get the technology to large numbers of people. ''It is not

enough to have a fireworks display to show the capabilities of

technology,'' he said. ''We need systemic solutions, we need to

set targets, and we need to monitor progress and measure the

impact of the poor. We need to innovate and to take risks. We

should not be afraid to make mistakes.''



The United Nations is also concerned about the deprivation and

disparities that exist in the world, according to UN Secretary-

General Kofi Annan.



The ''global dilemma of squalor amid splendor is a creature of

human agency, and ... it can be reversed by human agency,'' Annan

told the Jun. 22-25 conference, co-hosted by Canada and the World

Bank, and sponsored by more than 40 private and public partners.



''The facts are not in dispute,'' he added. ''There are gross

disparities of income, of access to services, and of opportunity

in the world.''



An estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide survive on less than

one U.S. dollar a day. Nearly a billion persons are unschooled,

well over a billion lack access to safe water, some 840 million go

hungry or face food insecurity, and nearly a third of the

inhabitants of the least developed countries are not expected to

reach the age of 40.



Annan argued that development, peace and democracy were no

longer the exclusive responsibility of governments, global

institutions or inter-governmental bodies.



''The great democractisation of power of information has given

us all the chance to effect change and alleviate poverty in ways

we cannot even imagine today,'' he said. ''With knowledge a

potential for all, the path to poverty can be reversed. Knowledge

is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of

progress, in every society, in every family.''



The U.N. Secretary-General is convinced that it is ignorance,

not knowledge, that makes enemies of men, that turns children into

fighters. ''It is ignorance, not knowledge, that leads some to

advocate tyranny over democracy,'' he added. ''It is ignorance not

knowledge that makes some think that human misery is inevitable.''



Without true democracy, the information revolution is

unthinkable, according to the UN head. ''Access is crucial. The

capacity to receive, download and share information through

electronic networks, the ability to publish newspapers without

censorship or restrictions, the freedom to communicate freely

across national boundaries ... must become fundamental freedoms

for all,'' he said.



''Communications and information technology have enormous

potential, especially for developing countries, and in furthering

sustainable development,'' added Annan. ''But that also means that

the information gap is the new dividing line between the haves and

have nots, those forging new paths to development and those

increasingly left behind.''



Bridging the gap requires continued investment in human capital

in developing countries, and in making knowledge universally

accessible, as Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni noted.



''In the past, unequal access to knowledge incited the strong

to aggress the weak,'' he said. ''It is only the universalisation

of knowledge that will create a world equilibrium where nobody

will have the edge of knowledge to use to the detriment of others.



''... the aggressive instinct in man is essentially

calculative. You only attack the weak, you only attack the

backward without access to knowledge. It is not profitable to

aggress the equally knowledgeable who, most probably, will be

equally strong.''



Museveni added that, as time goes on and humanity becomes

''civilised, it will be clear to all that knowledge applied to

wars is a waste of time.



''This realisation, however, is still a distance away.''



In the meantime, the world's poorer nations can ill afford to

lag behind in the field of information technology given the

intense competition for new markets that characterises the global

economy.



''Information has become a means for firms to identify new

opportunities, seize new markets, and to satisfy new needs,'' said

Joseph Stiglitz, senior Vice President and Chief Economist of the

World Bank. ''Information is vital to corporate survival and it is

critical to an economy's viability.



''In banking and international finance, tourism and travel,

commodity exchange, and in all export-oriented manufacturing,

economic viability is increasingly dependent on global information

and efficient electronic exchange.'' (end/ips/lm/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/DEVELOPMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Jun 1997 15:23:53 +0100 (BST)

From: O BALDEH <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: About the Gambia University

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Sir,

Can you tell us why this enterprise should be exempted from tax?

Can you tell us how much this enterprise will cost the government and

particularly the Gambia College,financially and otherwise?

Can you tell us how The Gambia will be able to control the activities of

this enterprise?

I am not against the transfer of technology to the Gambia

but I am I

presently concerned with the tendency of Enterprises exploiting the

the Connevience The Gambian Situation offers to ...



Compare the cost of faxes and the cost of allowing enterprises which....

Ciao







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Jun 1997 16:40:32 -0000

From: "=?ISO-8859-1?Q?J=F8rn_Grotnes?=" <

To: <

Subject: Re: About the Gambia University

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



> From: O BALDEH <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: About the Gambia University

> Date: 28. juni 1997 14:23



> Can you tell us why this enterprise should be exempted from tax?



Which enterprise? I was talking about the Gambia College - which as an

educational institution should be entitled to it?



I have in no way suggested that our small company (consisting of my brother

and myself) should be exempted from anything.



I am saying that we see sending PCs and other needed equipment to The

Gambia College as a good thing, because more computers in the Gambia is

necessarily a good thing for a company that lives from connecting,

supporting, repairing and teaching abvout computers.



> Can you tell us how much this enterprise will cost the government and

Again, I must ask you, which enterprise? I have suggested no special

agreement or deal. The college have compentent enough people to set up and

use computers, but they do not have a lot of the hardware (nor software for

that matter).



If the College wants to use us they will need to pay for that, no different

than for other companies, although our prices may be adjusted down for such

customers.



> Can you tell us how The Gambia will be able to control the activities of

this enterprise?

If you by "this enterprise" mean our company, Commit Enterprises, I hope

they will not try to control our activities outside of what I see as the

duty and prerogatives of a Government, i.e. taxation, regulating the market

and assuring a level playing ground and a good environment for investment.



> presently concerned with the tendency of Enterprises exploiting the

I may not know a lot about that. Certainly, convenience is not what we

experienced as we were setting up our business, indeed were it not for good

and honest help by our friends here our company would not exist by now.



Commit is not a foreign company, taking money away from the Gambia, but a

local limited company financed by private persons having invested what they

can in this business.



We must find our niche and hope the company and our business ideas has the

power to live. And one of those ideas is to collect and present local

information on our network even before we get a true Internet link. If you

follow the information in this group presented by Momodou Camara about

African development it is excactly what is needed to avoid the culture of

the other countries, having had more time connected to it, to flow

exclusively into the country.



> Compare the cost of faxes and the cost of allowing enterprises which....

This last line I do not comprehend.



I hope my answer clears up any misunderstanding about us wanting to start a

project (enterprise?) with Gambia College or exploit any situation. I would

be very sorry if any initiative to help that institution was to be hindered

by us giving the wrong impression of what is happening here.



I can see the need to be sceptical, but on the other hand I think it is

hard to not agree that if any development is going to happen, it must start

somewhere. A small change is easier to effect than a big one, and more

likely to be controllable.



In this case the small change can be that the College is now reachable

cheaply and effectively, so that anyone wanting to support it can do so by

contacting the relevant persons in a matter of hours. And Commit will not

involve itself in that unless asked to do so.



Regards, Jorn Grotnes

Commit Enterprises



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Jun 1997 20:59:21 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: About the Gambia University

Message-ID: <



Mr.Grotnes!

Not everyone is sceptical.I am a Gambian, and I am very,very excited about what you people are trying to do.Power to you and your efforts !



Regards Basss!



----------

From: Jorn Grotnes[SMTP:

Sent: 22/OYN/1418 07:40 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: About the Gambia University



> From: O BALDEH <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: About the Gambia University

> Date: 28. juni 1997 14:23



> Can you tell us why this enterprise should be exempted from tax?



Which enterprise? I was talking about the Gambia College - which as an

educational institution should be entitled to it?



I have in no way suggested that our small company (consisting of my brother

and myself) should be exempted from anything.



I am saying that we see sending PCs and other needed equipment to The

Gambia College as a good thing, because more computers in the Gambia is

necessarily a good thing for a company that lives from connecting,

supporting, repairing and teaching abvout computers.



> Can you tell us how much this enterprise will cost the government and

Again, I must ask you, which enterprise? I have suggested no special

agreement or deal. The college have compentent enough people to set up and

use computers, but they do not have a lot of the hardware (nor software for

that matter).



If the College wants to use us they will need to pay for that, no different

than for other companies, although our prices may be adjusted down for such

customers.



> Can you tell us how The Gambia will be able to control the activities of

this enterprise?

If you by "this enterprise" mean our company, Commit Enterprises, I hope

they will not try to control our activities outside of what I see as the

duty and prerogatives of a Government, i.e. taxation, regulating the market

and assuring a level playing ground and a good environment for investment.



> presently concerned with the tendency of Enterprises exploiting the

I may not know a lot about that. Certainly, convenience is not what we

experienced as we were setting up our business, indeed were it not for good

and honest help by our friends here our company would not exist by now.



Commit is not a foreign company, taking money away from the Gambia, but a

local limited company financed by private persons having invested what they

can in this business.



We must find our niche and hope the company and our business ideas has the

power to live. And one of those ideas is to collect and present local

information on our network even before we get a true Internet link. If you

follow the information in this group presented by Momodou Camara about

African development it is excactly what is needed to avoid the culture of

the other countries, having had more time connected to it, to flow

exclusively into the country.



> Compare the cost of faxes and the cost of allowing enterprises which....

This last line I do not comprehend.



I hope my answer clears up any misunderstanding about us wanting to start a

project (enterprise?) with Gambia College or exploit any situation. I would

be very sorry if any initiative to help that institution was to be hindered

by us giving the wrong impression of what is happening here.



I can see the need to be sceptical, but on the other hand I think it is

hard to not agree that if any development is going to happen, it must start

somewhere. A small change is easier to effect than a big one, and more

likely to be controllable.



In this case the small change can be that the College is now reachable

cheaply and effectively, so that anyone wanting to support it can do so by

contacting the relevant persons in a matter of hours. And Commit will not

involve itself in that unless asked to do so.



Regards, Jorn Grotnes

Commit Enterprises







begin 600 WINMAIL.DAT

M>)\^(AP1`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`

M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/

M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=A

M<VAI;F=T;VXN961U`%--5% `9V%M8FEA+6Q =2YW87-H:6YG=&]N+F5D=0``

M```>``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4N

M=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````

M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% Z

M1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!

M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.

M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`@````4D4Z($%B;W5T('1H92!'86UB:6$@56YI=F5R<VET

M>0`0"P$%@ ,`#@```,T'!@`<`!0`.P`5``8`8 $!(( #``X```#-!P8`' `4

M`#<`'0`&`&0!`0F `0`A````-C@V,$0R,#=&.$5&1# Q,3DR,#@T-#0U-3,U

M-# P,# `Q08!`Y &`' ,```2````"P`C```````#`"8```````L`*0`!````

M`P`V``````! `#D`8!5:`>V#O $>`' ``0```" ```!213H@06)O=70@=&AE

M($=A;6)I82!5;FEV97)S:71Y``(!<0`!````%@````&\@^T!6@?28&GO^!'0

MD@A$15-4`````!X`'@P!````!0```%--5% `````'@`?# $````6````:V]L

M;',U-C= <6%T87(N;F5T+G%A`````P`&$-*%'R@#``<0.@P``!X`"! !````

M90```$U21U)/5$Y%4TY/5$5615)93TY%25-30T505$E#04Q)04U!1T%-0DE!

M3BQ!3D1)04U615)9+%9%4EE%6$-)5$5$04)/55172$%464]54$5/4$Q%05)%

M5%)924Y'5$]$3U!/5T4``````@$)$ $```#J"@``Y@H``"P5``!,6D9U`0PU

M]?\`"@$/`A4"J 7K`H,`4 +R"0(`8V@*P'-E=#+U```J`N%A!X &``;#`H#L

M3502AP'Q,@+D!Q,"@V(S`@!B:60`H!$;,6PW. _/`@`T`\86GV;>-146`^,5

MSQ 9?0J ",_%"=D['-\R-34"@ J!@PVQ"V!N9S$P,Q4`D0L#;'1R"K%<<1S

MWPM4(*$1<!/3"_)C`$ %T$AR+D<#8'1N!Y A%PJ&`9$CU$XC$"!E=ET$D'D"

M(!)P! `@!/!EB04P:6,'0"Y)(!)0N28P($<24!4P`' L)C#8;F0@)B,DTBPD

MTB2P<'AC:70)@"8P!N!U'05 =Q& !4 E`'4@<'QE;PM0$G *P!)P(+!Y!0N

M9RI@;R!D;R[X4&]W!) JTBF")R(I@?\%P W!'($$("-F(W\N;R][F%)E9PL1

M!"!"8000!R-7"HL@I6QI,3@PP0+1:2TQ-#0-\"$1SPS0,\,A2Q>R,38*H",!

M^P60!4 M-G<*AS3/-= ,,'4U]D8#83HW?S6K(^-*^PM%`"!L(=$?Q!\0&4,Z

MZW@G9C@YWS6Z!*$B]5LR4Q,04#HPL":R+6P20 6@;6TH@"YG;?Y=-Q\X+S8R

M!F ",#F_.L]Q)! R,B\\#ST?/B1D?QE@2B +,$H@`%!%?S7)+\,SP#- (# W

M.C/@159S2"\]CF4S0J]#OS8R5 YO14]&7R001T%-0I!)02U,4H!4:!)PWR:4

M)Q,PD M@*)))!! *4*\8(0MP,R JL4P$`'10#^-1'T3#=6)J-C%2CU.?JS!R

M6M!!*.-T57A5`P`S)-$`D'1Y,7\RBC,VKS/S(4\,`37V/CEE3S$``$%,1$5(

M(#Q/"BXQ$&P-L&A 0G(D860LP60N`- N=?QK/@J%8P!28E3/5=]6[T57]CQ!

M=W4N=S$@:-,JH2K@;BX)@'5EF%IG-UT?7B]EU$1H,5K0,C@0+B!J=0,`(#$Y

MQ#DW<% T.C)/]F6GKD,#D2F"*)!L`R!U!"#_*3 H,&V0)5%%$020-? $`,\2

M<&L`"&!D8"!B$G H4#QE;04P**$#4BI@87BZ/RT\5VL0$7!SB3\G4?-JX76Q

M;&LJHBC4;9D(4/=RH#"@$G M*2%W`G@Q`'#_"H5KD27@)< "( = )4 `@/TE

MP'0I`'P1=#H","B *@#_)T JX2B =^ M/"8@$8 DT'E\82!N*O!JX"@P:*!G

MWWI 5^!^,BE"+&)S`,!RH>M"`0JP;B@P* 6@`(%\D:$JL6]F(&TH,&(C`3UG

M('(*A2<B@\ 1L&QF_BET/W5&@I%S01_@;_!^WOTF07. D"JC*4(K8"5P">#G

MB<$G,"JB4$-[`B= A!./@$ )X VP)T!E<74%('\'@ (P*M)G$0J%>8UZ\B#M9V\$<',R'^ G`(8`)>#_<M 2< 1@*D&"4BD`7J& $O]MF00`"H4C,"60!! *

MP ,0_R@PCGIU8 6Q)G""5H%C,R"_)- $('5S@N&2,8-"+ J%>6B@<' <@8\#

M'. *L&E_!1!XLB<Q*) `T)-S`:!V^RCRD"<N"H5Q;W)WA: 'X/YM>]!W('-.

M`_""(U?@;8.[CI DT6Z,,R<A"H5!,+"_"X G`"8@G%">$3$@:REROR<`>I1W

M3'_3@,B 47,IP/\H< = A&8)PHPS!;$-L"7Q_V<#'%%Z(W_3@E)SDHQ1"?!]

M"&!G=R IQ2KA$;%RP'#_GRF/DI GCS%M9"@P*Q" 0?\%0'_3)G <<(&1@Z!M

MDA&!=F1JX"I!*(!0@=#D'1_K.,LP0J%@6,`P ) !) I_X>?K$1Y]FK@`C!X

M02KPCY+_<M&JPYVCBW(JT@JP*#"3PO^!8B<`@%$54 W0!)!%$:Y(_P.@D\*+

M%()4")"J40= ;9!_IY,L8G/ADE&N\8/1*A%D]W 0@1,K$'>UQ&B@$7 *A?YC

MH'$#<)G)FH^;FF<9G:/_N+("8*@S@N$@L ;P;8,`T/TEP'8H@+;A@X&N1W-K

M=?:KL'$I@F(H,")S32*#L'^8< .@+&*"52<`"%!"(B#^17.GJE%_L2G@C-:R

M:221_RIQOPHL8L **0``D VP@X+_*3,F((G2>#*,QVN@7N G$_LU\ 20;S"P

MP"' @R9BGI=])P!I:X!O\'7!>_.78F??A<![\8DCC[$*P&L1P(1I_S$A"'%X

MLI3@),$#( M1*I/_"< (8-'"T<*.A GPP$ #8.^>U)/""X"5$72,,J]^8P#_

MS2&*$4W@*#""X260!* HH?\#\&V0;8.G(0VPV" H,(.1]\8)*$$+4&_ 4=!T

M?T>X<OVK0FN 4 ?@J]1XYBE0;_#^0P20`9 +@)+ )P""X230_[;1V"$E0JM"

M*3,K8'M&VL#_!G'?,M'2B9(K88FR`D JHO^HP2QBJH `D",QJE$+@ VP_]AR

MX@+%T:M"D\*.DH1IA:#_(S&K86@0J-##(2QB`U#?(?\PX80QRL'$V"

M0BA0_U?1PQ+<L:]^Q97?A29P+,'X96EG`Z#%!P&0>),$8+\C,)+1@()U=&<G

MJF1A"H7_'' EX93A0C$HH8)6,Y 20/?A0\,A<^%V:#$IL1&@@O'_?\(JHM6D

MV'(I0JK"ND8#D>^0PR51XS:O?E>/L:!R\;'_BO$L<0,`$7 J$>8#*<!M@_^"

M5HK3XPDE0*51\U++VI;P]RMEE/)O\$&*XB4AK#.>`/\E,?N3)5&_$WH1-D',

MY=>2__!$"H4+@"S!KP%\\@(2^)+_$<#H\-$`)++LL(8`[%*)DO]Z0.P2(+ *

M4"=0<Z("L93A_&YK;_#"M J%#L!RH)PA?VV2`8KUMM."J-#79?(43?^Z\(ZP

M*9%R`-#A9Z'=8I]F_^=A]7(-L-+!*>",,^N4*%'_P &2P2DSWX*+A"KA?^#:

M\/^!0I !A<!\P.@"P,C*P;8U_W @(+"VX_-U^^"$\8_B)<#_Q'"5EGXV[4$J

M\!^P*U#@9_YC';#*D-+!*#!A<"KA^;3]$2)YNT_%D5@Q^9:>$8.1_F9UT-J!

MF",868(1*U JHO=SF'+BH6$N' %8!6<0)5'_85">$5=Q!+&K!H)2I*!G(-\G

M,*]_^52#P;%P<RMB%1#_F'"0D:C#*##%P&B@V5%>L/_>0(HT*-1RTK%Q*J4B

M09<0_^_'-?%:DH+ =TF%<-BC>8WOD]':M2%S7L%U>_,%H>CD_U@%OI%>D8"A

MD]#(D;2@(7/_87# 4<V#% +FHX%C?'IX(_\4(+Z1:Q$B$8N0*:;QD'+1]F?

M,=!U=]3A\\$>4OM0_P(#RO7_(?O@EN#?`1'RM-%_%KV(D/5RB=)MDK,&OI%S

M]]@PAG +D6RJ9'T!$&BUH?]H88[3H-#KDU@%K*(4`NOS_Z22+(4K! OK"&':

M\".T,@3_SN&NX:!R)!.65KKQ>I RLO]M(('FM:%Z07-BCD# </T#_P.0M,!,

M<;63SB!J8(-Q^S#OMQ&$XH_A[^9IT1"2P2WD_[]%85"^T3+N]<7P<*FA;9+_

M/JOU<

M\B-JEM3_Y((+HZ.!+?'T][]1P +0=?^DH-*AL7'RYX ASB"O!(."?X6AF=']

MH\65Q_8!%YD0;/]_\K&0A4&0M(&!<""^X/M1_Z"Q?C1.$Q:];/"?X*S QJ'V

M2I/0[+!'6?'[,>KLQ@F_%LQ??V"/89]BI*05?:00`@!?L ```P`0$ `````#

M`!$0`````$ `!S!@&RIW[(.\`4 `"#!@&RIW[(.\`1X`/0`!````!0```%)%

(.B `````COP`

`

end





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 28 Jun 1997 16:50:16 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: educational group and e-mail

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Asbj=F8rn wrote:

>> But if this Institution should be prepared for the future, I think that

>> we outside must help them with better hardware.=20

I think this is a good opportunity for those members of the education group

with a little time on their hands to make some headway in securing some of

the thousands of computers and computer components that annually end up in

landfills, in the US especially, for modest and practical use in Gambian

educational institutions. There are non-profit organizations in the US

whose business is exactly this and we could probably get help from them.

(Send me e-mail for a list of such orgs that someone on gambia-l posted a

few months ago.)



I have been interested in this for quite some time now... but alas, there

are only 24 hours in a day! (Much of my time outside of work is already

occupied with GambiaNet affairs.)



The future of Internet access in the Gambia should not be underestimated--

with first FTP, and subsequently (hopefully) WWW access, Gambian students

will literally have a world of knowledge at their fingertips. (Even now,

increased connectivity to the local network offered by Commit could only

encourage the development of local content... surely a positive thing.)



Sincerely,=20

Francis







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 14:04:06 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: About the Gambia University

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



I too share the sentiments of Bass. Commit enterprises, please keep up

your good work!



Lamin.



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 74

*************************

Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 19:28:20 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet Progress ReportMessage-ID: < 199706262328.TAA22398@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu Numukunda, I thank you all in the Gambianet committee for your good work. It is indeed an encouragement for those of us in the education committee. By the way, where do we send subscriptions to.Malanding Jaiteh By theway, where do we send subscriptions to.>Malanding JaitehWhen we are ready to collect funds, we will inform the list where they areto be sent to. For now we are trying to wrap up things as soon as possible.Our cheers to the education committee.Numukunda------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 07:40:36 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: DKDIFS02-970627054036Z-122@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. N. Darboe and all the other persons, who had made all of thispossible - A VERY WARM THANKS FROM ME. I have been away for around 10days, and I=B4m happy to come back and find more progress. Last time itwas the message from the Brotnes` s, which I will answer to right away.My planned tour to the Gambia in november will be hectic, I can feel itnow. Thanks to all of you for doing all this. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 07:42:38 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: DKDIFS02-970627054238Z-123@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, Sorry my hands are trembling of exitment, so I wrote =Brotnes=B4sbut it should have been Grotnes=B4s. Sorry. Asbj=F8rn------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 08:29:51 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GambiaNet Progress ReportMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970627072951.006a5794@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Excellent job done so far. Momodou, congrats and keep it up. This goes toall of you GambiaNet committee members.Have a nice weekend G-lers::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 12:28:36 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: educational group and e-mailMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970627102836Z-167@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, I have to come back to the educational group, which was formedearlier this year on this Gambia-L. Sorry that I have not saved the listof the group, so now I have to write to the whole list.=20I think that it was Omar Saho, who reported after a visit to the GambiaCollege on the situation there. Later there were a discussion oncomputor-hardware and softwares, in which several gave notice. After themessage that a company formed by Grotnes can supply services to putgambians on e-mail-system, I responded that I should gladly pay thesubscription for The Gambia College and GTTI, IF there was any MEANINGby doing so. I asked for reactions and evaluation on that. Mr. P. Njiestudying in England has direct connection to the Director of GTTI andwill try to inform them of the possibility. Mr. Torstein Grotnes hasallready visited The Gambia College, and made an examination thecomputor-hardware. He tells me that the hardware is not the best, whenwe think ahead, it=B4s not up to date. The figures of the differentmachines say nothing to me, but maybe for some of you, so with hispermission I try to translate his message to me on that. They have two386-machines with 2 MB RAM, of which the one PS/2 can not be upgraded,the other can maybe be upgraded, but it needs new "card" (I don=B4t knowif that is the english word for that). There are two 486 machines with 4MB RAM, a Compaq and Packard Bell, which can be upgraded. Right now theCompaq mashine is in hands of Mr. Mannehs secretary (Mrs Fatou), andthat machine is now connected (on probation-period) so we can send andreceive e-mails to the college.=20But if this Institution should be prepared for the future, I think thatwe outside must help them with better hardware.=20My problem is that I have no knowledge of all this. The one I have, isjust installed at my desk and I have never tried to understand anything,nor been on any courses. But many of You around Gambia-L are EXPERTS.Maybe you even have acces to cheap hardware (not here in Denmark-it=B4sexpensive here).Right now I will stand by my promisses, and I will contact GambiaCollege and tell them, "That if they after the two-months probation,want to continuing having this opportunity to write inside and outsideGambia" I=B4ll pay the subscription. But I think that we should try tofind a way of preparing for the future possibilities, Gambia College onthe internet, and try to find hardware for the future. Also that we canmaybe put up one or two computors in the Library so the students cancommunicate with us, and many others around Africa and world wide.I know that "Commit Enterprises" will have to live from sales andservices, and they are not so glad if we provide from abroad. But I=B4msure that they also know that it=B4s a poor country, that the =educationalinstitutions do not have the money just for books, materials etc., andit=B4s acceptable that we outside may help in the way we can affort to =doso.=20What I=B4m afraid of is this: "Can the Gambia College pay thetelephone-bill", if we provide them with the hardvare, softvare andsubscription-fees on this computor-links to the world outside.On the other hand, how much do you from outside spend on telephone-billsto the gambia pr. months ? If the connection can be dome by e-mail inthe future, giving you the possibility to send messages every day forlow costs. Is it worth this ? Comments and help is needed - please.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 17:09:06 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE: (PART2) THE CANCER OF TRIBE AND LANGUAGE IN AFRICAMessage-ID: < 01BC831C.D547B2A0@difb.qatar.net.qa *** LANGUAGE AND THE ENGLISH TRIBE ******Now that we know what Tribe and Tribalism are and how they differ fromEthnic and Ethnicity in terms of what they refer to,we will now define oursecond term,namely,LANGUAGE.It comes from the French word LANGUE whichinitially meant Tongue, but gradually expanded to mean A System Of WordsAnd Combination Of Words Used By A Particular Group Or Community To ExpressAnd Communicate Thoughts And Feelings.It can also be a sign of groupsolidarity esp. for a community that feels threatened or marginalised.Andif one of several languages spoken in a given community is considered asSocially Prestigious ,those who do not command it have limitedopportunities for political or economic advancement.Language is also theexternal expression of the totality of the culture of a given community:its geography, food, shelter,dress,transportation,customs,beliefs and itsunderstanding and interpretation of physical and social enviroment.So,inaddition to being a tool for communication and an intrument of power ,Language is also the vessel that contains the past,the present and thedreams of a given people.It will be become apparent as soon as we have started talking about oursubject proper why we need to define these Terms above as they will be usedhere,but in the meantime we want to look very quickly at the Tribal andLanguage development of the very TRIBE that has not only given us theEnglish Language, but also played,for better or for worse, a pivotal rolein our intellectual development.Fifty-Five years before the birth of Christ,the Emperor of Rome,JuliusCaesar, told a group of his expeditionary soldiers to cross the channel tothe Britsh Isles.The Emperor wantedCorn,Cattle,Gold,Silver,Iron,Hides,Slaves and Hunting Dogs to help maintainthe Roman standard of living.When the soldiers got there,the only tribesthere then were the Celtic Tribes(the original inhabitants of theIsles).Some of the tribal chiefs and their followers who resisted werekilled and others were caught and sent to Rome as slaves.As for the tribalchiefs who either did not resist or actively cooperated with theColonizers,they were rewarded lavishly by the emperror.Theirfoods,drinks,furniture and household equipments would now come fromRome.And Special Roman schools were set up to teach their children Latinand Roman history, culture and the Roman way of life.And in a space of justa few years,an efficient system was in place to ensure the flow of humanand material resources from the British Isles to Rome. Thus was thebeginning of Colonialism for this Island.In around 500AD (after the birth of Christ) three German Tribes (theAngels,the Jutes and the Saxons) invaded and occupied much of this sameterritory,killed lots of its Celtic inhabitants and took much of the land;and because of the brutality in which this invasion was conducted,thelanguages of the invaders became the means of communication on theIsland,so that in just few generations down the line,the entire Celticlanguage(the language of the Original inhabitants) was almost dead exceptfor a handful of words.And so began the long and bloody history of theTribe the world now calls the AngloSaxons.In 870AD,about three hundred and seventy years later,the Danish King by thename CANUTE,invaded and took control of much of the Island.He also imposedhis language as the official language and the language of the upperclass,even though Latin continued to be taught to the children inschool.And the Danish control also continued for about two hundred years.And in the famous year of 1066AD,the Duke of the French province ofNormandy,Duke William,Conquered the entire island and declared himself theKing of England and Duke of Normandy simultaneously.Duke William was adescendant of the Scandanavians who had conquered and taken control of thisfrench province.The word NORMANS means the people from the north (north ofEurope).So,Duke William and his followers also imposed their language,whichwas nothing but a mixture of french and Scandanavian known in France as theNorthern dialect.So,the Norman control also continued for another fourhundred years,during which French became the language of Government, Law ,the Aristocracy,the Royal Circles,Arts, Literature and Philosophy,eventhough schools still continue to teach the children in Latin.Duke William's conquest is considered as the real beginning of what we nowcall the English Language.And it works like this: the Grammar and Syntaxfollowed the AngloSaxon pattern whereas the vocabulary (words) would beprovided by French and Scandanavian and sometimes Latin.This, in short, is the Tribal and Language history of the AngloSaxons; andunderstanding it will be become very handy for us when we start to look atour own somewhat chaotic Tribal and Language history,which is what we willtry to do in OUR NEXT INSTALLMENT. And until then?Regards Basssss!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 17:49:25 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: educational group and e-mailMessage-ID: < 01BC8322.B2B89820@difb.qatar.net.qa Mr.Nordam!You have very interesting thoughts.I don't know how much it would cost inthe U.S to upgrade a 386 or 486 processor to a Pentium.But I sometimesteach English at a Computer company here in qatar,and I am sure I will beable to get a reasonable discount for the upgrade.But first I need to knowfrom our friends in the U.S.how much such things cost there.And ,in themeantime, the Education Committee must figure out how to get the money forthat.Regards Basss!!----------From: Asbjorn Nordam[SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Sent: 21/OYN/1418 01:28 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: educational group and e-mailFriends, I have to come back to the educational group, which was formedearlier this year on this Gambia-L. Sorry that I have not saved the listof the group, so now I have to write to the whole list.I think that it was Omar Saho, who reported after a visit to the GambiaCollege on the situation there. Later there were a discussion oncomputor-hardware and softwares, in which several gave notice. After themessage that a company formed by Grotnes can supply services to putgambians on e-mail-system, I responded that I should gladly pay thesubscription for The Gambia College and GTTI, IF there was any MEANINGby doing so. I asked for reactions and evaluation on that. Mr. P. Njiestudying in England has direct connection to the Director of GTTI andwill try to inform them of the possibility. Mr. Torstein Grotnes hasallready visited The Gambia College, and made an examination thecomputor-hardware. He tells me that the hardware is not the best, whenwe think ahead, it?s not up to date. The figures of the differentmachines say nothing to me, but maybe for some of you, so with hispermission I try to translate his message to me on that. They have two386-machines with 2 MB RAM, of which the one PS/2 can not be upgraded,the other can maybe be upgraded, but it needs new "card" (I don?t knowif that is the english word for that). There are two 486 machines with 4MB RAM, a Compaq and Packard Bell, which can be upgraded. Right now theCompaq mashine is in hands of Mr. Mannehs secretary (Mrs Fatou), andthat machine is now connected (on probation-period) so we can send andreceive e-mails to the college.But if this Institution should be prepared for the future, I think thatwe outside must help them with better hardware.My problem is that I have no knowledge of all this. The one I have, isjust installed at my desk and I have never tried to understand anything,nor been on any courses. But many of You around Gambia-L are EXPERTS.Maybe you even have acces to cheap hardware (not here in Denmark-it?sexpensive here).Right now I will stand by my promisses, and I will contact GambiaCollege and tell them, "That if they after the two-months probation,want to continuing having this opportunity to write inside and outsideGambia" I?ll pay the subscription. But I think that we should try tofind a way of preparing for the future possibilities, Gambia College onthe internet, and try to find hardware for the future. Also that we canmaybe put up one or two computors in the Library so the students cancommunicate with us, and many others around Africa and world wide.I know that "Commit Enterprises" will have to live from sales andservices, and they are not so glad if we provide from abroad. But I?msure that they also know that it?s a poor country, that the educationalinstitutions do not have the money just for books, materials etc., andit?s acceptable that we outside may help in the way we can affort to doso.What I?m afraid of is this: "Can the Gambia College pay thetelephone-bill", if we provide them with the hardvare, softvare andsubscription-fees on this computor-links to the world outside.On the other hand, how much do you from outside spend on telephone-billsto the gambia pr. months ? If the connection can be dome by e-mail inthe future, giving you the possibility to send messages every day forlow costs. Is it worth this ? Comments and help is needed - please.Asbjorn Nordambegin 600 WINMAIL.DATM>)\^(@L.`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=AM ``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4NM=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% ZM1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`A````4D4Z(&5D=6-A=&EO;F%L(&=R;W5P(&%N9"!E+6UAM:6P`;PL!!8 #``X```#-!P8`&P`1`#$`&0`%`%4!`2" `P`.````S0<&`!L`M$0`=`#<`!0!?`0$)@ $`(0```#9$035"-C0V,$5%1D0P,3$Y,C X-#0T-34SM-30P,# P`-T&`0.0!@! #0``$@````L`(P```````P`F```````+`"D``0``M``,`-@``````0 `Y`"!-ADX)@[P!'@!P``$````A````4D4Z(&5D=6-A=&EOM;F%L(&=R;W5P(&%N9"!E+6UA:6P``````@%Q``$````6`````;R#"4Z&1K:EM;N\.$="2"$1%4U0`````'@`># $````%````4TU44 `````>`!\,`0```!8`M``!K;VQL L"@P!0`O()`@!C: K 2 +@'0$D >00G0+@&<@=&@(8&> :'1S+DD@9 (@XB<%0&MN;P?@+! 'X%QMM=1%P*S %0'<(8&Q\9" %H"N@*S$K\1)P58(N!?!T;R!U< G `F$-L"!A(#,XM-IH@!;$T,&$5H&]C!Y!N N8"^!+1/_M`U(P@ AP/+$(D#:@!" NV/XN+6 2@2A*.1; M4Q,04,XZ.1!3H 6P;BXM("D"@D :,&8N9&M=3J]_3[]-P@9@`C!13U)?*? RMW#$O4\]4WU7D9!G@8@#?"S!B``!075]-62]+4$K0X" P,3HR(.!?GV"O.57DM93-:CUN?3<)4;P==+UX_*?!'04U"2:A!+4QJ8%0O$4<24/\:$# P-I)($ M@M*V VL0007PI0'A$+<#0`*]%,! !T]V?O:/] ,\92T`P ,020]*&C,V_TN#)S\,`5"(/7-!P"R0*J/7+X$U,1)PM8@#0:R]R+P+;=/]!P'<_<"W!=SD0.B+M!X!D"H4S@'(T`#4!/V']!"!Y?Y$PM@"[B@#%MA&T`_BX&``6P*Q%%\GLV+2 %0#YS*K$\(2\1- %OUF]FOR[S?;4QM8(+A!^![2'<%$/\K8'QV?B &\(.T@; *A2R0WS]B?&&"0BWR?I%/`, %P-\&M$"P0?@(OD"+0<")Q/!'N80& -0$P,'8$`"WQ?(7_;80*A0A0-[!(($0!+N2+MT7YU0F1 )&^0;F$Z4S71=_\UPC P.:)#< "00I$"( J%US4R,H %L"T1@61^M@) R_S:A,6 !@)*2>Q$NT7XD$;#?*O%U@H*U'2"/(4&+0R\!_PJ%!X#,(VAM@C,P,#4V?L3[-] K($=-D3OP/[$#D3<@[G +4"L@$;!RB[ Q,2]R?S31"H5(M,&VB!C%"D794+>1S>2N@96U[(BN!BL#_-J"#8X)3-" N,S/P+_"9P>\*L((2MEC8W(&($]$*".C*';4F-5C:21U1427LA#D:/IGZ1-7)-14%.^$E.1PJ%F)$LML"O",6#S@; VT7-K/!$Z,CCQ3=#W0H&C@G8Q=@= CG6 LT81YRBB,>"!L$YJM")"?AHY@_&1Y*\(NT3/2-I(1@ 0@[QHP(M!-T06@;COPIH-\=OY$JR,%L82!MHG)MX@J%-Y/_*_""`B^0"X!^PB[R//&$E,^*P)#1&A T`'1Y@;"H8_MJ0#N1M92[1F,:JT0J%!T#^;#CQJ<"+I#P1H0]!L3:2]P# , *;\7@24 N CH>17]N2M98&P2#A!;D!L!" 28?^",R\"DE> ,8+R+P(WX"N@_WX""?"MYI<2B+**$+-AMD['R=%8@8C2ZM'7A+X$I$'\K8+%1+Q%#M)O!A)1:$6;_*W$",)9&,Y$+@ >1M@S K(&^"\3]R+W)!HF(R@0# >>\WX3HR,M*$ W,N( J%,%%V8?_!-<2SM%=!LP ?P;+!!P(2!CWXD+P)%8:Z04%,O%=#_F4*"\C?A+[6], J%S,- (O^9M,\,4SBK"PRWQ._*ZL0?1]B)"4 L@(AS +).]@BST_PJ%!I"(Y3-1?,(SY2X@M"R#]1: 3JX$.0$W1C(^A]KCR^Z^#0< B;4")$H23X4"+-/\O`LG1=F +8>"1Y/?.MUGZ YSH!>[,R$6YU*\(JH2O$_8 Q;YF@(G$Y\+#1ACCW\;_OTC:2[Y5OY6V$MTL!)O8+_-[&?%9_K_@2(>[QAGC6NM/]OY3MPYM)^ 9DCMR@MH!.P_T )1HT'$PD-PM5;^M@D BIM'__S25L*! V]!MX]6R+E'+0.\[`8@'/'.",R)"Q#/!($'_,0`*,)D0MTL WDWMF- ![@?\\PY;@.#"FTY^&F@4@I0ZS_S71@O,X<9ZQU$*\80GQFB!_MM=$\PSE0"@"UP!AEO8)M_Y^'US*YE0[1(V(N.+UFH9#_BL"@T?V1(# GH$'"MN:5\^?_3YNM8JO&% W-%)_>C]:#"8CH0:WL1XR @00P0\[DAX0!C+N(:M.6<"H:!@_S7PAW$91N^7GR'P8R;E&W+_YD6+,*#!B_/3$)^&I6%OY?Y7@D,VMPXLASH#OT(1RU-/_"C!M("[0V^&,2(U'GQRX\9>*L.P0T= M'<%L(I.Q_S3;M\+BYUJ= [?*3(DZ",>K]H DMP$"_ &!L _5/^X@MA)2KB=O5?],0? +A0'94(!'.Z>VV9__GX,(B`;*P'1/RYK.6M4!!WY2!I-&?M(:#!;^5LX^/K8/_UX6ZPB3.*T .43@ 9L>8&J@6 >L5LK5]LK `<6 #`! 0``````,`$1 `````0 `',. `"Y4&E@[P!0 `(,. `"Y4&@[P!'@`]``$````%````4D4Z( ````#]00`'end------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 10:53:59 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: educational group and e-mailMessage-ID: < 9706271453.AA25810@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAbsjorn wrote:> But if this Institution should be prepared for the future, I think that> we outside must help them with better hardware.=20> My problem is that I have no knowledge of all this. The one I have, is> just installed at my desk and I have never tried to understand anything,> nor been on any courses. But many of You around Gambia-L are EXPERTS.> Maybe you even have acces to cheap hardware (not here in Denmark-it=B4s> expensive here).Thank you for your evaluation of the Gambia College educational situation.I was under the impression that the idea had died with time since ithasn't been mentioned for quite a long time. I guess that I was wrong.I am glad to learn that the campaign to get Gambia college online is stillgoing on. I believe that there are many list members who may be able tooffer some kind of support one way or the other. As I begin to think aboutit, I realize that this is indeed one of the best ways to open up a betterfuture for education in the Gambia.I wouldn't call myself an expert in computers but I work on them on adaily basis. From what I can understand, the hardware in the college istoo old to use for online communication. Most of the sofware programsnowadays require a large chuck of memory to operate. With PS/2, 286 and386 computers you mentioned, the problem may be that the hardware may betoo old to upgrade. While the PS/2 is almost oblsolete, the 286 may have amotherboard that might not be upgradeable at all. Here, we are looking atmemory simms, CPU, Hard and floppy drives and possibly video cards. Itwould be a matter of deciding whether it would be cheaper to buy hardwarein parts to upgrade, or to buy USED computers and motherboards. Hereagain, one needs to know exactly what kind of machines they have and whathardware is in them.As far as communicatin hardware and software, I would like to mention thatI may be able to help provide the necessary hardware. I work for a largecompany that manufactures communication equipment like modems, ISDNs,ADSLs, cable and cellular modems and so forth. If I am still with thecompany by the time we get set up, I could provide all the modems(internals and externals), cables and communication software. With theadvent of HIGH SPEED modems like 336K, 56K and ISDNs, the company has ahuge amount of old 300BPS, 2400BPS, 14400BPS and 28800BPS modems that Ican acquire at little or no cost to me. I also have access to varieties ofold and new communication software that could be used in the initial setup. If my help is needed in this regard, you can contact me personallyusing private e-mail.> What I=B4m afraid of is this: "Can the Gambia College pay the> telephone-bill", if we provide them with the hardvare, softvare and> subscription-fees on this computor-links to the world outside.> On the other hand, how much do you from outside spend on telephone-bills> to the gambia pr. months ? If the connection can be dome by e-mail in> the future, giving you the possibility to send messages every day for> low costs. Is it worth this ? Comments and help is needed - please.This is a whole new problem. While getting all the hardware is the mostimportant beginning, it would be very important to understand the methodand cost of connection. As I see it, the first things we need is thehardware and software that will enable them to get set up. I do not expectthem to use the computers solely for online communication but that mightbe one of the ultimate goals. I see no reason why the telephone billcoudn't be handled by education department or the college itself, if ituse solely for the intenet. But I could be wrong.I am looking forward to some more input.Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct EngineerHayes MicroComputer ProductsNorcross, GA 30092======================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 14:08:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: educational group and e-mailMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIGreetings:Great to hear of the progress report of the educational committee.I must apologize for having been inactive in this effort. I wishto inform the committee that by next week the Education Committeecan use the newsgroup site that has beeen established by GASTECH, INC.Since the mission of GASTECH is 'to act as a catalyst fro the transferof technology and the promotion of science education in The Gambia'obviously the two groups share some common interests.Let me know what you think. Technical matters would also be betterdeliberated on in such a forum.Regards,LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 14:09:41 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: culture2 (fwd)Message-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 26 Jun 1997 04:09:52 -0700From: latjor Ndow < ndukuman@avana.net To: gndow@spelman.edu Subject: culture2Greetings:As promised here is the other piece.'The Vernacularization of African Languages'(Towards a National Cultural Policy)Every language has a vernacular (every day speech) as well asspecialized ones. For example, science would not have advanced among theEnglish had it relied on vernacular english. Rather, it created its ownlanguage for communicating ideas pertinent to itself. Where wouldChemistry be today without technical words like molecules, atoms andcompounds? Physics without words like quantum, force, resistivity?Theology without words like omniscience and omnipotent? These are notwords used in every day english speech (i.e. Engliish vernacular). Thesame is true for other languages. The Arabic spoken by Arabs at thebazaar in Cairo is different from Koranic Arab. The point here is thateach language develops a vocabulary specific to the various disciplineshumanity is involved in.Contrast this with the present day African reality in which Africanlanguages are regarded as vernacular, period! There is absolutely nodiscussion of the fact that they contain ordinary and specialized formsof speech. In primary and secondary schools, African children areconstantly reminded not to speak 'vernacular' less they be punishedseverely.An indelible scar hence is firmly implanted in the children's psyche.They gradually begin to regard their mother tongues as inferior to theEuropean ones. Little wonder why there has been so much resistance tothe idea of reincorporating our African languages into the educationalcurriculum. This, the most naturaal act that any group or society havingregained their self-determination would quickly do. Except in the caseof Africa! (Those young children of yester-year are now the adultsrunning the governments of Africa.) Can you imagine a Wolof speaker or aMandinka speaker giving a scientific discourse in her native tonge?Imagine her describing a 250 azimuthal angle in an astronomy class; orthe mutation of a virus in a micro-biology class. If you find thisdifficult to imagine then you have finally arrived at the naked truth asto how alienated we have become from our cultural heritage!Histpry has provided us ample proof of our mastery in all disciplines(most of which were developed by our ancestors) in our native languagesthousands of years before the advent of European colonialism (or anyother invader for that matter). This period spanning well over 6000years from the time when we were residing along the banks of the Nileriver to the time we resided along the Joliba river. Yet today, today wesuffer from mass amnesia regarding our cultural heritage. Today we havebecome trapped in trying to coomunicate our worldview through Europeantongues, seriously limiting our ability to communicate effectively andefficiently.It is of interest to note that those who advocate the continuance ofAfricans to use European tongues as their primary mode of communicatingtheir ideas are those western educated 'elites' of Africa. Since the60's their voices have drowned the few courageous ones among their ranks(he Ngugis and Diops) who have argued in favor of African languages.Apparently the 'elite' believe that they stand to lose the most if suchwas to occur. After all the many long years they spent perfecting theircommunication skills in the European tongues was to guarantee themprestige and priviledges among their people. Witness what the Senegalesepoet and former Head of State of Senegal, Leopold Sedar Senghore had tosay for his preference of French over his native tongue:>Mais on me posera la question: 'Pourquoi, des lors, ecrivez-vous en >francais? parce que nous somme des metis culturels, parce que, si nous >sentons en negres, nous nous exprimons en francais, parce que le >francais est une langue a vocation universelle, que notre message >s'addresse aussi aux Francais de France et aux autres hommes, parce que >le francais est une langue 'de gentillesse et d'honnetete ... On me le >pardonnera. Car je sais ses ressources pour l'avoir goute, mache, >enseigne, et qu'il est la langue des dieux...(Here's my weak translation)>But you would pose me the question: 'Why, since then, did you write in >french?' because we are cultural mulattoes, because if we feel as >Blacks, we express in french, because french is a language with a >universal vocation, that our message is addressed to the French of >France as well as other people, because french is a language 'of >gentleness and honesty'... You will forgive me. For I know its >resources to have eaten it, chewed it, taught it, and it is the >language of the gods ...Words spoken by the first President of the independent nation ofSenegal! Of course such a person would be the only non-Frenchman ever tobe admitted to the Academie Francaise (French Academy), whose solemission is to maintain the purity of the french language and culture!Unfortunately their are many Senghor's found throughout Africa directingthe course their respective countries should follow.In any case, any meaningful cultural policy would include as a toppriority the inclusion of African languages into the educationalcurriculum. Cheikh Anta Diop's recommendations in this domain areexcellent, and should be quickly implemented. To paraphrase him, Africanlanguages will at first be taught the same way other foreign languagesare taught. Then after a reasonable time in which proficiency in theAfrican languages have been attained, one of the languages will quicklybe raised to the level of Official language to replace the European one.The European languages will continue to be taught in the secondaryschool level as an elective. Of course the selected language mustsatisfy certain criteria, cheif among which are; its widespread usage,and the amount of research work being done in it.For the pessimist who believes that this would not work, severalexamples could be sighted. Within the borders of what is known as GreatBritain, one finds different ethnic group like the Welsh, the Celts andthe English. Yet English is the official language of Great Britain. Ofcourse in their case the decision to use english as the officaillanguage did not occur under the baobab tree (or a fig tree in thiscase) with all parties consenting to it.Another example is Japan. Apparently Japanese technical know-how alongwith the Japanese economy have risen to prominence despite Japanesebeing the official language. Their educational curriculum is inJapanese. European languages are offered at the secondary level aselectives and apparently they are doing just fine. Today we fine WesternCEO's placing themselves under the gruelling task of learning japanesewith its thousands of characters. As the saying goes; 'what is good forPateh must be good for Demba too!'Of course in this last example, one is speaking of a homogenous society,whereas in Africa several ethnic groups share the same border. We musttherefore realize that pragmatism is the key in order for us to moveforward. We cannot and should not allow our ethnocentric biases to cloudour vision. One language must be elevated in each African country orsub-region to be mastered by all within that country or sub-region if weare truly sincere about seeing Africa realize her greatness once again.Some might say: 'What difference does it really make, to speak anotherlanguage other than your mother tongue or a European one. Afteer allthey are both foreign?' Diop's admonition will suffice as an answer tosuch a question:>One might say that it makes no difference to a Wolof-speaking African >whether he adopts Zulu or English or Portuguese. This is just not so. >An African educated in any African language other than his own is less >alienated, culturally speaking, than he is when educated in a European >language which takes the place of his mother tongue. Such is the >disparity in cultural interest which exists between European and >African languages - something we must never lose sight of. European >languages must not be considered diamonds displayed under a glass bell, >dazzling us with their brilliance. Our attention must rather be fixed >on their historical development. Creatively, we discover that similar >paths are open to all.Ref:1. Ngugi wa Thiong'o, 'Decolonising the Mind' Heinemann Kenya, Nairobi1991.2. Cheikh Anta Diop, Black Africa: 'The Economic and Cultural Basis fora Federated State' Lawrence Hill Books, 1987.In peace,LatJor------------------------------Date: Fri, 27 Jun 1997 15:07:30 -0000From: "Jorn Grotnes" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: About the Gambia UniversityMessage-ID: < B0000001034@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGambia-L:> I know that "Commit Enterprises" will have to live from sales andservices, and they are not so glad if weActually, we'd like nothing better than that shipments of computerequipment enter the Gambia destined for this institution or others like it.They should even get tax exemption as far as I can tell. For us, insofar aswe sell computer equipment, it is not our major business (selling e-mailservices, repairs, courses and consultancy is).We also do not see such institutions as our potential customers forequipmens sales, the alternative for them is to get funds from someorganisations, and most of us should know that this would mean "earmarking"the monies for purchasing from the country where the funds originated -often with no contol of what will actually be purchased.(So as may suspect, my view is that development help today often meanhelping developing the countries _giving_ help by giving fat contract workto some company, and purchasing equipment in that country at not alwayscompetitive prices. But that's another discussion...)> > What I´m afraid of is this: "Can the Gambia College pay thetelephone-bill", if we provide them with theI was estimating to Asbjorn that if they read their mail 3 times a day(which we recommend as a minimum) and use an average of 30 seconds (ourfriend Mr. Kofi at the STS has had great pleasure by timing his download ofmail from our node and has a standing record of 11 seconds on the line -when receiving one message) it should amount to about 300 (working days)times 1,5 minutes. And 450 minutes at 0,30 bututs/minute is D150. So as ayearly cost it is negligible, especially if it can save them someinternational faxes each year.Remember also that we will work to link up as many offices and institutionsas we can, so at the end of the day they may actually save some telephonetime by being able to effectively send messages and documents eveninternally in The Gambia.Regards, Joern GrotnesCommit Enterprises------------------------------Date: 28 Jun 1997 11:23:13 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: More Than JustMessage-ID: < 1683861407.130554331@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 24-Jun-97 ***Title: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: More Than Just Internet Connections Requiredby Gumisai MutumeTORONTO, Jun 24 (IPS) -- As the development of the World Wide Webroars ahead, only eight African capitals remain locked out of theglobal information highway without any immediate hope of loggingin.The capital cities of Cape Verde, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea,Libya, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia and WesternSahara still do not have full Internet connectivity, nor do theyhave any known plans of getting hooked up soon, say experts at theGlobal Knowledge Forum being held here.While the fact that Africa will virtually be fully on-linerepresents a major leap ahead for a continent that barely had fourcountries hooked up in 1993, the major concern now hauntingdevelopers is the lack of local, relevant content produced byAfricans for themselves.Making the Internet relevant to the majority of the 4.7 billionpeople living in developing countries is one of the majorchallenges facing the 2,000 policy-makers from 124 countries, non-governmental organisations and financiers who travelled to Torontoto attend the June 22-25 Forum.''There is no point in having full Internet access unless thereis content,'' Mike Jensen, an independent Internet consultantbased in Johannesburg, South Africa, told the conference, co-hosted by the World Bank and the Canadian government.Pinpointing another source of concern, Jensen noted that 70percent of Africa's people live in remote, rural areas andtherefore need innovations such as using satellites for Internetservices.Out of the countries now with full Internet connectivity, onlyBurkina Faso, Mauritius, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa andZimbabwe have local dial-up facilities outside of their majorcities.In this regard, Venancio Massingue, director of the ComputerCentre at the Eduardo Mondlane University in Mozambique, took aswipe at some donor agencies. These, he said, are only interestedin wiring African capitals, where the country offices ofinternational institutions such as the World Bank andInternational Monetary Fund, and expatriate communities are based.Even in capitals, huge costs rule out access to the Internetfor the majority of people and, as a result, the Internet inAfrica may remain a tool of the elite for a long time.''Without competition, the average cost of a low-volumeInternet account is about 65 dollars a month, nearly the percapita income of Mozambque,'' argues Jensen.Second-rate telephone lines are another drawback in manyAfrican nations.Africa has the least developed telephone infrastructure in theworld and not much progress is being made in improving ruralconnectivity on a continent where 12 percent of the planet'spopulation share two percent of its telephone lines.''Access that is affordable. Access in remote rural areas andaccess to women,'' are priority areas, according to Karen Banks ofGreenNet, a non-governmental Internet service provider based theUnited Kingdom and one of several organisations that have beenlinked to building a communications network in Africa.A number of large-scale projects to develop telecommunicationson the continent remain on the drawing boards, such as AT&T's'Africa One' initiative intended to necklace the continent with acyber-optic cable. It is yet to be finalised.In the meantime, experts say, people as producers ofinformation needs to be the major shift. When Africanintellectuals hook on to the Net, it is to consult informationabout the continent created largely by Western countries, notesMassingue.Lishan Adam, Connectivity Project Officer at the UN EconomicCommission of Africa is also worried about the uni-directionalflow of information. ''Whose content is it?'' Adam wondered. ''Isit really going to serve the poor rural communities?''Adam added that once communities begin providing informationrelevant to themselves, ''translation will be required to make itaccessible ...''The Internet, serving some 50 million people worldwide, remainslargely an English-language medium characterised by thetraditional patterns of information flow -- countries of the Northflooding those of the South and setting the agenda.Some projects have taken off to develop relevant content suchas an initiative by the UN Educational Scientific and CulturalOrganisation (UNESCO) to transfer printed material in Africanlibraries onto the Net, an InfoDev programme in South Africa toproduce secondary school material and Health-net, which is tryingto bring health information to doctors in Africa.However, African Internet watchers fear that the sector willsoon be dominated by commercial interests and this will furthermarginalise the poor majority. What is emerging is that largeWestern service providers such as CompuServe, EUnet and Global Oneare moving onto the continent and are likely to grab a substantialshare of the market there.(end/ips/gm/kb/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 28 Jun 1997 11:25:21 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Knowledge, a Weapon Against PovertyMessage-ID: < 624033758.130554617@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 24-Jun-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: Knowledge, a Weapon Against PovertyBy Lewis MachipisaTORONTO, Jun 24 (IPS) - Millions of people in developing countriesare unlikely to hear about a conference that opened here Monday onthe vital role of knowledge and information technology indevelopment.Only a small section of the global population has used newinformation technologies such as the Internet, satellitecommunications and computers. In fact, many of the world's peoplehave not heard of the 'Information Highway' and are bypassed bythe knowledge that travels along it.This, say developmental experts, explains why poor peasants inZimbabwe are often at the mercy of middlemen who know more thanthey about the true market value of their products. This explainswhy the ill in rural Peru do not have access to information onmodern medicine.But by Wednesday, the some 2,000 delegates from more than 120developing and industralised countries attending the GlobalKnowledge Forum here hope to unite in a partnership to use newtechnologies to help bridge the gap between rich and poor.''We should measure results not in terms of technologicalachievements but by the impact of knowledge made more accessibleby such technology in the fight against poverty,'' said James D.Wolfensohn, president of the World Bank.Citing images from his travels in developing countries,Wolfensohn spoke of villages with no roads and schools withoutelectricity, windowpanes and toilets. ''I have been touched by thedrama of the gap that exists between the industrialised anddeveloping world,'' he said, ''but I have been touched by theopportunities to address the gap.''''I have met people in Morocco who are doing desktoppublishing for firms in Paris,'' said Wolfensohn. ''Ghanaiantraders are using cellular phones to get their cocoa quotes and inBrazil, Amazon chiefs are using video cameras and satellites tocommunicate with each other.''Advances in technology may have produced the means to eliminatehunger, health epidemics and isolation, but the majority of theworld's people still struggle with malnourishment, disease andlack of basic communications.Eighty percent of the world's inhabitants, most of them indeveloping countries, do not have telephones. It can take years,even more than five, to get a telephone line in parts of Africa.While Internet users number about 50 million, they representonly a tiny fraction of the world's 5.9 billion people. Moreover,90 percent of Internet hosts are in North America and WesternEurope.The challenge, said Wolfensohn, is to jump to the next level:to get the technology to large numbers of people. ''It is notenough to have a fireworks display to show the capabilities oftechnology,'' he said. ''We need systemic solutions, we need toset targets, and we need to monitor progress and measure theimpact of the poor. We need to innovate and to take risks. Weshould not be afraid to make mistakes.''The United Nations is also concerned about the deprivation anddisparities that exist in the world, according to UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.The ''global dilemma of squalor amid splendor is a creature ofhuman agency, and ... it can be reversed by human agency,'' Annantold the Jun. 22-25 conference, co-hosted by Canada and the WorldBank, and sponsored by more than 40 private and public partners.''The facts are not in dispute,'' he added. ''There are grossdisparities of income, of access to services, and of opportunityin the world.''An estimated 1.3 billion people worldwide survive on less thanone U.S. dollar a day. Nearly a billion persons are unschooled,well over a billion lack access to safe water, some 840 million gohungry or face food insecurity, and nearly a third of theinhabitants of the least developed countries are not expected toreach the age of 40.Annan argued that development, peace and democracy were nolonger the exclusive responsibility of governments, globalinstitutions or inter-governmental bodies.''The great democractisation of power of information has givenus all the chance to effect change and alleviate poverty in wayswe cannot even imagine today,'' he said. ''With knowledge apotential for all, the path to poverty can be reversed. Knowledgeis power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise ofprogress, in every society, in every family.''The U.N. Secretary-General is convinced that it is ignorance,not knowledge, that makes enemies of men, that turns children intofighters. ''It is ignorance, not knowledge, that leads some toadvocate tyranny over democracy,'' he added. ''It is ignorance notknowledge that makes some think that human misery is inevitable.''Without true democracy, the information revolution isunthinkable, according to the UN head. ''Access is crucial. Thecapacity to receive, download and share information throughelectronic networks, the ability to publish newspapers withoutcensorship or restrictions, the freedom to communicate freelyacross national boundaries ... must become fundamental freedomsfor all,'' he said.''Communications and information technology have enormouspotential, especially for developing countries, and in furtheringsustainable development,'' added Annan. ''But that also means thatthe information gap is the new dividing line between the haves andhave nots, those forging new paths to development and thoseincreasingly left behind.''Bridging the gap requires continued investment in human capitalin developing countries, and in making knowledge universallyaccessible, as Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni noted.''In the past, unequal access to knowledge incited the strongto aggress the weak,'' he said. ''It is only the universalisationof knowledge that will create a world equilibrium where nobodywill have the edge of knowledge to use to the detriment of others.''... the aggressive instinct in man is essentiallycalculative. You only attack the weak, you only attack thebackward without access to knowledge. It is not profitable toaggress the equally knowledgeable who, most probably, will beequally strong.''Museveni added that, as time goes on and humanity becomes''civilised, it will be clear to all that knowledge applied towars is a waste of time.''This realisation, however, is still a distance away.''In the meantime, the world's poorer nations can ill afford tolag behind in the field of information technology given theintense competition for new markets that characterises the globaleconomy.''Information has become a means for firms to identify newopportunities, seize new markets, and to satisfy new needs,'' saidJoseph Stiglitz, senior Vice President and Chief Economist of theWorld Bank. ''Information is vital to corporate survival and it iscritical to an economy's viability.''In banking and international finance, tourism and travel,commodity exchange, and in all export-oriented manufacturing,economic viability is increasingly dependent on global informationand efficient electronic exchange.'' (end/ips/lm/kb/97)Origin: Harare/DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Jun 1997 15:23:53 +0100 (BST)From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: About the Gambia UniversityMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970628150849.7131A-100000@kite.cen.brad.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISir,Can you tell us why this enterprise should be exempted from tax?Can you tell us how much this enterprise will cost the government andparticularly the Gambia College,financially and otherwise?Can you tell us how The Gambia will be able to control the activities ofthis enterprise?I am not against the transfer of technology to the Gambiabut I am Ipresently concerned with the tendency of Enterprises exploiting thethe Connevience The Gambian Situation offers to ...Compare the cost of faxes and the cost of allowing enterprises which....Ciao------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Jun 1997 16:40:32 -0000From: "=?ISO-8859-1?Q?J=F8rn_Grotnes?=" < gambia-l@commit.gm To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: About the Gambia UniversityMessage-ID: < B0000001086@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: About the Gambia University> Date: 28. juni 1997 14:23> Can you tell us why this enterprise should be exempted from tax?Which enterprise? I was talking about the Gambia College - which as aneducational institution should be entitled to it?I have in no way suggested that our small company (consisting of my brotherand myself) should be exempted from anything.I am saying that we see sending PCs and other needed equipment to TheGambia College as a good thing, because more computers in the Gambia isnecessarily a good thing for a company that lives from connecting,supporting, repairing and teaching abvout computers.> Can you tell us how much this enterprise will cost the government andAgain, I must ask you, which enterprise? I have suggested no specialagreement or deal. The college have compentent enough people to set up anduse computers, but they do not have a lot of the hardware (nor software forthat matter).If the College wants to use us they will need to pay for that, no differentthan for other companies, although our prices may be adjusted down for suchcustomers.> Can you tell us how The Gambia will be able to control the activities ofthis enterprise?If you by "this enterprise" mean our company, Commit Enterprises, I hopethey will not try to control our activities outside of what I see as theduty and prerogatives of a Government, i.e. taxation, regulating the marketand assuring a level playing ground and a good environment for investment.> presently concerned with the tendency of Enterprises exploiting theI may not know a lot about that. Certainly, convenience is not what weexperienced as we were setting up our business, indeed were it not for goodand honest help by our friends here our company would not exist by now.Commit is not a foreign company, taking money away from the Gambia, but alocal limited company financed by private persons having invested what theycan in this business.We must find our niche and hope the company and our business ideas has thepower to live. And one of those ideas is to collect and present localinformation on our network even before we get a true Internet link. If youfollow the information in this group presented by Momodou Camara aboutAfrican development it is excactly what is needed to avoid the culture ofthe other countries, having had more time connected to it, to flowexclusively into the country.> Compare the cost of faxes and the cost of allowing enterprises which....This last line I do not comprehend.I hope my answer clears up any misunderstanding about us wanting to start aproject (enterprise?) with Gambia College or exploit any situation. I wouldbe very sorry if any initiative to help that institution was to be hinderedby us giving the wrong impression of what is happening here.I can see the need to be sceptical, but on the other hand I think it ishard to not agree that if any development is going to happen, it must startsomewhere. A small change is easier to effect than a big one, and morelikely to be controllable.In this case the small change can be that the College is now reachablecheaply and effectively, so that anyone wanting to support it can do so bycontacting the relevant persons in a matter of hours. And Commit will notinvolve itself in that unless asked to do so.Regards, Jorn GrotnesCommit Enterprises------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Jun 1997 20:59:21 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: About the Gambia UniversityMessage-ID: < 01BC8406.2AAECBE0@dibo.qatar.net.qa Mr.Grotnes!Not everyone is sceptical.I am a Gambian, and I am very,very excited about what you people are trying to do.Power to you and your efforts !Regards Basss!----------From: Jorn Grotnes[SMTP: gambia-l@commit.gm Sent: 22/OYN/1418 07:40 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: About the Gambia University> From: O BALDEH < O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: Re: About the Gambia University> Date: 28. juni 1997 14:23> Can you tell us why this enterprise should be exempted from tax?Which enterprise? I was talking about the Gambia College - which as aneducational institution should be entitled to it?I have in no way suggested that our small company (consisting of my brotherand myself) should be exempted from anything.I am saying that we see sending PCs and other needed equipment to TheGambia College as a good thing, because more computers in the Gambia isnecessarily a good thing for a company that lives from connecting,supporting, repairing and teaching abvout computers.> Can you tell us how much this enterprise will cost the government andAgain, I must ask you, which enterprise? I have suggested no specialagreement or deal. The college have compentent enough people to set up anduse computers, but they do not have a lot of the hardware (nor software forthat matter).If the College wants to use us they will need to pay for that, no differentthan for other companies, although our prices may be adjusted down for suchcustomers.> Can you tell us how The Gambia will be able to control the activities ofthis enterprise?If you by "this enterprise" mean our company, Commit Enterprises, I hopethey will not try to control our activities outside of what I see as theduty and prerogatives of a Government, i.e. taxation, regulating the marketand assuring a level playing ground and a good environment for investment.> presently concerned with the tendency of Enterprises exploiting theI may not know a lot about that. Certainly, convenience is not what weexperienced as we were setting up our business, indeed were it not for goodand honest help by our friends here our company would not exist by now.Commit is not a foreign company, taking money away from the Gambia, but alocal limited company financed by private persons having invested what theycan in this business.We must find our niche and hope the company and our business ideas has thepower to live. And one of those ideas is to collect and present localinformation on our network even before we get a true Internet link. If youfollow the information in this group presented by Momodou Camara aboutAfrican development it is excactly what is needed to avoid the culture ofthe other countries, having had more time connected to it, to flowexclusively into the country.> Compare the cost of faxes and the cost of allowing enterprises which....This last line I do not comprehend.I hope my answer clears up any misunderstanding about us wanting to start aproject (enterprise?) with Gambia College or exploit any situation. I wouldbe very sorry if any initiative to help that institution was to be hinderedby us giving the wrong impression of what is happening here.I can see the need to be sceptical, but on the other hand I think it ishard to not agree that if any development is going to happen, it must startsomewhere. A small change is easier to effect than a big one, and morelikely to be controllable.In this case the small change can be that the College is now reachablecheaply and effectively, so that anyone wanting to support it can do so bycontacting the relevant persons in a matter of hours. And Commit will notinvolve itself in that unless asked to do so.Regards, Jorn GrotnesCommit Enterprisesbegin 600 WINMAIL.DATM>)\^(AP1`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=AM ``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4NM=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% ZM1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`@````4D4Z($%B;W5T('1H92!'86UB:6$@56YI=F5R 0`0"P$%@ ,`#@```,T'!@`<`!0`.P`5``8`8 $!(( #``X```#-!P8`' `4M`#<`'0`&`&0!`0F `0`A````-C@V,$0R,#=&.$5&1# Q,3DR,#@T-#0U-3,UM-# P,# `Q08!`Y &`' ,```2````"P`C```````#`"8```````L`*0`!````M`P`V``````! `#D`8!5:`>V#O $>`' ``0```" ```!213H@06)O=70@=&AEM($=A;6)I82!5;FEV97)S:71Y``(!<0`!````%@````&\@^T!6@?28&GO^!'0MD@A$15-4`````!X`'@P!````!0```%--5% `````'@`?# $````6````:V]LM;',U-C= <6%T87(N;F5T+G%A`````P`&$-*%'R@#``<0.@P``!X`"! !````M90```$U21U)/5$Y%4TY/5$5615)93TY%25-30T505$E#04Q)04U!1T%-0DE!M3BQ!3D1)04U615)9+%9%4EE%6$-)5$5$04)/55172$%464]54$5/4$Q%05)%M5%)924Y'5$]$3U!/5T4``````@$)$ $```#J"@``Y@H``"P5``!,6D9U`0PUM]?\`"@$/`A4"J 7K`H,`4 +R"0(`8V@*P'-E=#+U```J`N%A!X &``;#`H#LM3502AP'Q,@+D!Q,"@V(S`@!B:60`H!$;,6PW. _/`@`T`\86GV;>-146`^,5MSQ 9?0J ",_%"=D['-\R-34"@ J!@PVQ"V!N9S$P,Q4`D0L#;'1R"K%<<1SMWPM4(*$1 R,38*H",!M^P60!4 M-G<*AS3/-= ,,'4U]D8#83HW?S6K(^-*^PM%`"!L(=$?Q!\0&4,ZMZW@G9C@YWS6Z!*$B]5LR4Q,04#HPL":R+6P20 6@;6TH@"YG;?Y=-Q\X+S8RM!F ",#F_.L]Q)! R,B\\#ST?/B1D?QE@2B +,$H@`%!%?S7)+\,SP#- (# WM.C/@159S2"\]CF4S0J]#OS8R5 YO14]&7R001T%-0I!)02U,4H!4:!)PWR:4M)Q,PD M@*)))!! *4*\8(0MP,R JL4P$`'10#^-1'T3#=6)J-C%2CU.?JS!RM6M!!*.-T57A5`P`S)-$`D'1Y,7\RBC,VKS/S(4\,`37V/CEE3S$``$%,1$5(M(#Q/"BXQ$&P-L&A 0G(D860LP60N`- N=?QK/@J%8P!28E3/5=]6[T57]CQ!M=W4N=S$@:-,JH2K@;BX)@'5EF%IG-UT?7B]EU$1H,5K0,C@0+B!J=0,`(#$YMQ#DW<% T.C)/]F6GKD,#D2F"*)!L`R!U!"#_*3 H,&V0)5%%$020-? $`,\2M<&L`"&!D8"!B$G H4#QE;04P**$#4BI@87BZ/RT\5VL0$7!SB3\G4?-JX76QM;&LJHBC4;9D(4/=RH#"@$G M*2%W`G@Q`'#_"H5KD27@)< "( = )4 `@/TEMP'0I`'P1=#H","B *@#_)T JX2B =^ M/"8@$8 DT'E\82!N*O!JX"@P:*!GMWWI 5^!^,BE"+&)S`,!RH>M"`0JP;B@P* 6@`(%\D:$JL6]F(&TH,&(C`3UGM('(*A2 #GMB<$G,"JB4$-[`B= A!./@$ )X VP)T!E<74%('\'@ (P*M)G$0J%>8UZ\B#M9V\$<',R'^ G`(8`)>#_ 6B@<' <@8\#M'. *L&E_!1!XLB ]!W('-.M`_""(U?@;8.[CI DT6Z,,R $3$@:REROR<`>I1WM3'_3@,B 47,IP/\H< = A&8)PHPS!;$-L"7Q_V<#'%%Z(W_3@E)SDHQ1"?!]M"&!G=R IQ2KA$;%RP'#_GRF/DI GCS%M9"@P*Q" 0?\%0'_3)G <<(&1@Z!MMDA&!=F1JX"I!*(!0@=#D'1_K.,LP0J%@6,`P ) !) I_X>?K$1Y]FK@`C!XM02KPCY+_ UQ&B@$7 *A?YCMH'$#<)G)FH^;FF<9G:/_N+("8*@S@N$@L ;P;8,`T/TEP'8H@+;A@X&N1W-KM=?:KL'$I@F(H,")S32*#L'^8< .@+&*"52<`"%!"(B#^17.GJE%_L2G@C-:RM:221_RIQOPHL8L **0``D VP@X+_*3,F((G2>#*,QVN@7N G$_LU\ 20;S"PMP"' @R9BGI=])P!I:X!O\'7!>_.78F??A U)/""X"5$72,,J]^8P#_MS2&*$4W@*#""X260!* HH?\#\&V0;8.G(0VPV" H,(.1]\8)*$$+4&_ 4=!TM?T>X D@A;.K M0BA0_U?1PQ+ ),$8+\C,)+1@()U=& ^0PR51XS:O?E>/L:!R\;'_BO$L<0,`$7 J$>8#* `/\E,?N3)5&_$WH1-D',MY=>2__!$"H4+@"S!KP%\\@(2^)+_$<#H\-$`)++LL(8`[%*)DO]Z0.P2(+ *M4"=0 ",,^N4*%'_P &2P2DSWX*+A"KA?^#:M\/^!0I !A $8.1_F9UT-J!MF",868(1*U JHO=SF'+BH6$N' %8!6<0)5'_85">$5=Q!+&K!H)2I*!G(-\GM,*]_^52#P;%P L/_>0(HT*-1RTK%Q*J4BM09<0_^_'-?%:DH+ =TF%<-BC>8WOD]':M2%S7L%U>_,%H>CD_U@%OI%>D8"AMD]#(D;2@(7/_87# 4 4OM0_P(#RO7_(?O@EN#?`1'RM-%_%KV(D/5RB=)MDK,&OI%SM]]@PAG +D6RJ9'T!$&BUH?]H88[3H-#KDU@%K*(4`NOS_Z22+(4K! OK"&':M\".T,@3_SN&NX:!R)!.65KKQ>I RLO]M(('FM:%Z07-BCD# KZ1@6.PJM ^#O7"DH/^8@;["ND9G(#(0DL)GT4!$_Q53CS"M@(%4@I']M\B-JEM3_Y((+HZ.!+?'T][]1P +0=?^DH-*AL7'RYX ASB"O!(."?X6AF=']MH\65Q_8!%YD0;/]_\K&0A4&0M(&!<""^X/M1_Z"Q?C1.$Q:];/"?X*S QJ'VM2I/0[+!'6?'[,>KLQ@F_%LQ??V"/89]BI*05?:00`@!?L ```P`0$ `````#M`!$0`````$ `!S!@&RIW[(.\`4 `"#!@&RIW[(.\`1X`/0`!````!0```%)%(.B `````COP`end------------------------------Date: Sat, 28 Jun 1997 16:50:16 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: educational group and e-mailMessage-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970628165016.006e6ac0@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAsbj=F8rn wrote:>> But if this Institution should be prepared for the future, I think that>> we outside must help them with better hardware.=20I think this is a good opportunity for those members of the education groupwith a little time on their hands to make some headway in securing some ofthe thousands of computers and computer components that annually end up inlandfills, in the US especially, for modest and practical use in Gambianeducational institutions. There are non-profit organizations in the USwhose business is exactly this and we could probably get help from them.(Send me e-mail for a list of such orgs that someone on gambia-l posted afew months ago.)I have been interested in this for quite some time now... but alas, thereare only 24 hours in a day! (Much of my time outside of work is alreadyoccupied with GambiaNet affairs.)The future of Internet access in the Gambia should not be underestimated--with first FTP, and subsequently (hopefully) WWW access, Gambian studentswill literally have a world of knowledge at their fingertips. (Even now,increased connectivity to the local network offered by Commit could onlyencourage the development of local content... surely a positive thing.)Sincerely,=20Francis------------------------------Date: Sun, 29 Jun 1997 14:04:06 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: About the Gambia UniversityMessage-ID: < 199706290459.NAA27023@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIII too share the sentiments of Bass. Commit enterprises, please keep upyour good work!Lamin.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 74************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

