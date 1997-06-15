Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9706D - Digest 73 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:01:16



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) fwd: Uganda's Leader Stands Tall in New African Order

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

2) fwd: Sure, Africa's Troubled. But There Is Good News.

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

3) Etiole de Dakar CDs

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

4) Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

5) [Fwd: Introduction to "Nigeria Watch" (fwd)]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

6) Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

by David Gilden <

7) New member

by "A. Loum" <

8) Re: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

9) Brazzaville

by Bahary <

10) Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

by

11) Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

by "ebrima drameh" <

12) Looking for a Lamin Bojang

by Francis Njie <

13) Re: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Abdou Gibba <

14) Gambian Home Affairs Minister Ends Dakar Visit

by

15) UPDADTE AFRICA

by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

16) RE: GHANA'S TEST TUBE BABY

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

17) UPDATE AFRICA

by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

18) SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

19) RE: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

20) Fwd: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: Poverty tighten

by

21) Fwd: LABOUR: Non Aligned Movement Oppose

by

22) BRAZZAVILLE

by Bahary <

23) Mr. Sedibeh's Article

by

24) simplicity not pomposity

by "M'BAI OF" <

25) fwd: Op-Ed:The City and the Kingdom

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

26) SV: simplicity not pomposity

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

27) Gambia at the Winter Olympic Games ?

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

28) Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "M. Njie" <

29) seeking address

by Ylva Hernlund <

30) NIGERIA

by Bahary <

31) RE: MR.NBAYE!

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

32) new member

by Ylva Hernlund <

33) [Fwd: Africa: Oxfam on G7 Summit (fwd)]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

34) FWD:Computer & Internet company in The G

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

35) New members

by

36) connextions to the Gambia

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

37) SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

38) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by

39) Re: FWD:Computer & Internet company in The G

by Abdou Gibba <

40) RE: MR.NBAYE!

by "M'BAI OF" <

41) FW: Kids Quotes on love

by Ceesay Soffie <

42) Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et

al..

by Abdou Gibba <

43) Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "M. Njie" <

44) RE: MR.NBAYE!

by

45) Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et , al..

by "M. Njie" <

46) BRAZZAVILLE

by Bahary <

47) Re: connextions to the Gambia

by Musa Sowe <

48) Re: MR.NBAYE!

by

49) Re: MR.NBAYE!

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

50) Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et

al..

by Abdou Gibba <

51) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by Gabriel Ndow <

52) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by Gabriel Ndow <

53) Coups Necessary In Africa, Says Sithole

by

54) SV: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et , al..

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

55) Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et , al..

by "M. Njie" <

56) Re: SV: Political conciousness and Education

by

57) Re: Political Consciousness and Education.

by "M. Njie" <

58) Re: SV: Political conciousness and Education

by

59) Senegal to start gold production this year (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

60) fuulang o lu dang la aning faading ......

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

61) Subscribe

by

62) S/Leone & Gambia

by

63) AN ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY SUMMIt

by Bahary <

64) Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Several Ways Lead To Poverty Reduction

by

65) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by

66) New Member Added

by

67) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by David Gilden <

68) Change of address

by

69) Fwd: Troops Loyal To Coup Attacked In S.Leone

by

70) RE: Political conciousness and Education

by BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

71) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by

72) New Member

by

73) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

74) [Fwd: [Fwd: How to keep an ***** busy]]

by Darkstar <

75) Re: Political conciousness and Education

by

76) CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE

by Bahary <

77) The Observer e-mail services

by "Mr.Torstein Grotnes" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 05:12:34 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Uganda's Leader Stands Tall in New African Order

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Uganda's Leader Stands Tall in New African Order



By JAMES C. McKINLEY Jr.



KAMPALA, Uganda -- These are heady days for the former guerrilla who

runs

Uganda. He moves with the measured gait and sure gestures of a

leader secure in

his power and in his vision.



It is little wonder. To hear some diplomats and African

experts tell it, President Yoweri

Museveni has started an ideological movement that is reshaping

much of Africa, spelling

the end of the corrupt, strong-man governments that

characterized the Cold War era.



These days, political pundits across the continent are calling

Museveni an African

Bismarck. Some people now refer to him as Africa's "other

statesman," second only to

the venerated South African president, Nelson Mandela.



Not only has Museveni resurrected his own impoverished nation

from two decades of

brutal dictatorship and near economic collapse, but he is also

widely seen as the covert

patron of rebel movements like the one that has just toppled

Mobutu Sese Seko, the

longtime dictator of Zaire.



"It appears Museveni is the regional power broker who has

emerged as a result of all

this," said one diplomat in the region, speaking on the

condition of anonymity. "He

seems to be relishing his role."



In a recent interview Museveni shrugged off this

characterization with a smile. He

denied being the mastermind behind the rebel army of Laurent

Kabila in the former

Zaire, now called Congo. Still, he acknowledged that his ideas

were beginning to have

a profound influence beyond Uganda.



"We were the first to overthrow a dictatorship, a black

dictatorship," he said. "Our

contribution is by way of example."



Museveni's ideology is simple. For too long, he says, African

politicians have

hoodwinked the common people, manipulating tribal sentiments

to stay in power and

steal millions of dollars in foreign aid and taxes. A former

Marxist, he sees the true

struggle on the continent as one between corrupt leaders and

the dirt-poor people they

exploit.



But he also maintains that most African nations are not ready

for a multiparty

democracy on a Western model. Such democracies, he says, need

a thriving economy

and a middle class that can form parties around issues other

than ethnicity.



In Africa, Museveni maintains, political parties invariably

become vehicles for tribal

leaders who want to grab power for their ethnic group.



Bloodshed, racial vendettas and chaos have been the result.



"Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when the

society has got a social

base for it," he said. "The problem here is you are talking

about a multiparty democracy

in a preindustrial society. The society must be transformed.

We don't have a middle

class."



Critics say Museveni's stance on party politics is just an

excuse to perpetuate another

version of the one-party states he says he opposes. In Uganda,

he has banned political

parties except for his own "revolutionary movement," which he

says includes all major

interest groups.



The engine for societal change, Museveni argues, should be

private enterprise, not

foreign aid.



Though he began his political career as a leftist, he now

believes in harnessing private

businesses to nourish the economy and to create a middle

class. Most of all, Museveni

maintains, African nations must stop blaming colonialism for

their problems and wean

themselves off direct aid from the West.



But perhaps the most revolutionary influence Museveni has

exerted has been his

willingness to interfere in the affairs of his neighbors.

Under an unspoken set of rules,

the strongman African leaders in the last 30 years almost

never meddled in one

another's affairs, no matter how despotic or brutal their

regimes became.



One exception to this rule was the decision by Tanzania's

president, Julius Nyerere, to

invade Uganda in January 1979 to oust Idi Amin, the brutal

Ugandan dictator.

Museveni, now 53, learned on Nyerere's knee. He studied in Dar

es Salaam, Tanzania,

becoming steeped in the older man's socialism.



When Idi Amin seized power in Uganda in a 1971 coup, Museveni

-- the son of a

cattle herder in southwest Uganda -- left his government job

and went into exile in

Tanzania. He became a guerrilla commander, leading an army of

9,000 exiles in the

Tanzania-led offensive to oust Amin.



After serving as a Cabinet member in two transitional

governments, Museveni ran for

president in 1980 at the head of the Uganda Patriotic Movement

party. But Milton

Obote, a former president from the 1960s, was elected again in

what was widely seen

as a fraudulent vote.



Again Museveni retreated to the bush and took up arms, forming

the National

Resistance Movement. In 1986 he defeated the government

forces, marched into

Kampala and named himself president.



Museveni has never lost his faith in using military force for

what he sees as a just cause.

In 1990 he sponsored an invasion by Rwandan Tutsi exiles

living in Uganda, led by

Museveni's former aide, Paul Kagame. The Tutsi army eventually

took power in 1994

after a complicated war.



The victory ended a genocide by Hutu against Tutsi civilians.

It also finished the

government of Juvenal Habyarimana, the longtime Hutu autocrat

in Rwanda.



In Sudan, Museveni for years has aided the Sudan People's

Liberation Army, led by his

old comrade and classmate John Garang, against the Islamic

fundamentalist government

in Khartoum.



But the recent victory of Laurent Kabila's troops over Mobutu

Sese Seko's

government army in Congo marked perhaps the most impressive of

Museveni's moves

in the international arena.



For Museveni, Mobutu was the major obstacle to his dream of an

African common

market. He would like to see a collective of African nations

-- ruled by people with

similar philosophies -- with open trade between them and less

dependence on the

West. The idea goes back to Nyerere, who has said he always

wanted to forge "a

United States of Africa."



If Congo had an effective government, good roads, railroads

and river traffic, the entire

region would boom, including Uganda. But that was impossible

under Mobutu's

notoriously corrupt government, which let the nation's

infrastructure slide back into the

rain forest.



"Talk of the African common market is just a fable as long as

you've got people like

Mobutu," Museveni said.



Today, Museveni, asked about his influence in the region,

demurs saying that he has

only shown the way to other likeminded leaders who have come

to power now in

places like Eritrea, Ethiopia, Zambia, Rwanda and Tanzania.



"We are not regional power brokers," he said. "What is new now

is that you are having

more and more people who are likeminded, of the same thinking,

and once you have

such people, they work together. There is nobody brokering

them."



"The people are waking up," he added. "The people of Africa

are waking up."



Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 05:24:33 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Sure, Africa's Troubled. But There Is Good News.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Sure, Africa's Troubled. But There Is Good News.



By HOWARD W. FRENCH



MONROVIA, Liberia -- Anyone scanning the news out of Africa in the last few

weeks could be forgiven for coming away with the impression that this

continent is ablaze in conflict.



On May 25, a military coup in Freetown, capital of the West African nation of Sierra

Leone, overthrew that country's first democratically elected president and unleashed a

spate of looting of rare intensity, or so it seemed at the time.



Scarcely a week later, Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, became the

scene of a sudden outbreak of ferocious fighting between government forces and the

private militia of a former head of state. The pillaging in that central African capital was

just as destructive as Freetown's, and, as in Sierra Leone, Western armies busied

themselves evacuating thousands of their citizens.



The conflicts in the Congo Republic and Sierra Leone come on the heels of a

seven-month civil war in another country named Congo, formerly Zaire, and have

temporarily overshadowed renewed clashes in Angola, which had only recently

appeared to be emerging from two corrosive decades of civil war.



Still, there are 53 countries in Africa, the world's second largest continent, after Asia.

For leaders of the other countries -- most of which remain in peace -- the attention

lavished on Africa's disasters frustratingly obscures the economic growth and political

progress that so many of the other nations are experiencing.



Few parts of the world are regarded by outsiders the way Africa is. Few of the

outsiders take time to distinguish between a vaguely understood collection of states,

and trouble here and there inevitably becomes "African trouble" in the public's mind.



In the last few years, many of these countries have been revising calamitous policies of

the past and have begun to compete mightily for the attention of large outside investors.



The mounting frustration over this tendency toward a sort of continental amalgamation

could be heard last week in a plangent opinion piece published in the French daily, Le

Figaro, by the president of Ivory Coast, Henri Konan Bedie, who points out that his

country is one of many whose economic expansion helped give Africa an average

growth rate of 5 percent in 1996.



"For the image of Africa, the omnipresent media coverage of violence carries risks,"

Bedie writes. "The danger, in effect, is that Congo, like Zaire before it, will appear as a

condensed representation of Africa, and that by optical illusion, the image of one

destabilized sub-region replaces the image of an entire continent, which iscome to be

seen as bloody and burning."



However unfair it may seem to regard African countries as one chaotic, undifferentiated

mass, many Africans themselves say that if their continent is truly to join the global

economy and secure the world's respect, the problems common to many African

countries -- even many of the relatively successful ones -- will have to be squarely

faced.



Two of the most glaring problems run like a thread through almost all of the continent's

recent disasters:



One is the failure of leaders to democratize their countries, which would allow open

political competition and free expression.



The other is the determination of many of those same leaders to treat the national

wealth as their own private patrimony.



Grimly insistent leaders in Congo, Zaire, Sierra Leone, Angola and Liberia have gone

to any length to deny popular suffrage so that they can remain atop a heap where there

are fortunes to be made.



The formula for self-perpetuation is strikingly similar.



It involves the refusal to establish independent electoral bodies and to check vote

rigging. The leadership also indulges a weakness for constitutional amendments that

allow practically unlimited mandates and unchecked power, ethnically drawn armies

and, when all of the above fail, private militias.



Africa's most troubled countries are united in another way as well: They are almost all

fantastically rich in minerals, boasting combinations of alluvial diamonds, gold, tropical

timber and oil. The exploitation of these kinds of products rarely involves much of the

systematic hard work that can bind a nation together and give it a productive ethic.



The situation is more akin to prospecting and poaching by soldiers and mercenaries or

other hired bands than it is to people coming together and building a country.



Where large outside capital is needed, as in the Congo Republic's oil-rich sector, eager

outsiders are ever present. Although Western nations get involved -- France more than

any other -- in backing "allied" governments, the cozy pacts that often result are

between oil companies and local leaders. These corporate alliances build huge private

fortunes but almost never contribute to any real national development.



"The leaders of many African countries have just been raping their countries," said one

European aid official who spoke in the wake of the Brazzaville fighting, "and we have

been helping them do it, participating in it step by step, but pretending that it is none of

our fault. Hopefully, we are waking up to the realization that not only are some of these

countries destroying themselves, but we are killing the goose that lays the golden egg by

playing this game."



In the aftermath of Laurent Kabila's victorious war against the Zairean dictator, Mobutu

Sese Seko -- who drove his country into the ground, ruling with strong Western

backing for nearly 32 years -- many French commentators quickly warned of what they

called a domino effect, whereby guerrilla fighters taking aid or inspiration from Kabila

sweep across the continent, knocking off many of Paris' old-line clients in the process.



But if one accepts the factors shared by the victims of Africa's most recent tragedies,

the aid official said, future upheavals will require little by way of external sparks.



The question remaining is whether the outside world, including the West as well as

other African countries, can work to avert them.



Right next door to the Congo Republic sit Gabon and Cameroon, two fabulously

wealthy countries where leaders have stolen elections and amassed vast wealth while

keeping their people in poverty.



In Africa's biggest country, Nigeria, a military elite lives off $10 billion in annual oil

exports, crushing any serious opposition while facing little real pressure from a

gasoline-thirsty West to usher in democratic change.



Last week was the fourth anniversary of the Nigerian military's annulment of democratic

elections held in 1993, whose presumed winner, Moshood K.O. Abiola, remains in

prison.



In each of these cases, and in other countries where the equation is similar, the situation

silently festers, but when it blows, for the outsiders who have averted their eyes or

ignored the signs, Africa will again be on fire.



Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 06:01:34 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Etiole de Dakar CDs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



For those Youssou N'Dour fans out there, you might want to check out

some old Etiole de Dakar LP's that have been released on CD.



These CD's have been out for a few years now so I'm sure some of you

might already have them but I just came across them and I think they are

"must haves" to add to your Mbalax tape, vinyl and CD collection.



The first album I found was "Xalis" with such classics as "Xalis", "Lay

Suma Lay" and "Banana".



I also bought "Volume 1: Absa Gueye" wich contains "Thiely", "Jalo" and

"N'Guiro Na" among other classics from 1979.



Volumes 2 and 3 are also available with classics from 1980 and 1981

respectively and I will be getting them soon.



The "Xalis" CD was released by the "Popular African Music" German based

label and the "Volume..." series by Sterns African Classics who also

distributes all the works.



I got the CD's at HMV here in New York but you can contact Sterns to

find out whether they distribute the CD's to a store near you. Their

addresses and telephone numbers are as follows:



Sterns

116 Whitfield Street, London WIP 5RW, UK

Tel: (071) 387 5550

Fax: (071) 388 2756



Sterns

598 Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USA

Tel: (212) 925 1648

Fax: (212) 925 1689



They also distribute other difficult to find Youssou N'Dour CD releases

like the 1988 "Immigres" which I also bought.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 06:23:20 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



I forgot to ask those of you outside the U.S. about a track on Youssou

N'Dour's last senegalese release "Lii". There is a song on that album

called "Anim=E9", a duet with a brazilian artist (I think) called Massimo=



Di Cataldo. Was that track a hit in Europe or elsewhere? Someone told

me it was popular but , as usual, I did not hear of it hear in the U.S.



Peace



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 06:30:48 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: [Fwd: Introduction to "Nigeria Watch" (fwd)]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------67438065EFDFD6C66A4E17D6"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------67438065EFDFD6C66A4E17D6

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





--------------67438065EFDFD6C66A4E17D6

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Received: from lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca (lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca [128.100.132.4])

by finland.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with SMTP id VAA20458

for <

Received: from lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.4]) by lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <51516(3)>; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:47:33 -0400

Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA (LISTSERV-TCP/IP

release 1.8b) with spool id 95629 for

Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:46:41 -0400

Received: from chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.1]) by lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca

with SMTP id <51075(4)>; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:46:37 -0400

Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI) for



-0400

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Approved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <

Message-ID: <

Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:46:31 -0400

Reply-To: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service" <

Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service" <

From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <

Subject: Introduction to "Nigeria Watch" (fwd)

To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N <



> The Marek Enterprise, Inc. of Reston, Virginia, just 20 miles from

> Washington, D.C., is pleased to announce the activation on June 8, 1997 of

> "Nigeria Watch" on the World Wide Web (WWW). This WWW site is devoted

> exclusively to news and analyses about Nigeria. The mission of "Nigeria

> Watch" will be to promote the emancipation and economic development of the

> people of Nigeria. Nigeria is currently ruled by a military dictatorship that

> is inhibiting the economic, social and political development of the people of

> Nigeria and of much of sub-Saharan Africa.

>

> The aim of Nigeria Watch is to accelerate Nigeria's economic, political and

> social advancement through the growth of information networks that enable

> seamless exchanges of information within Nigeria and between Nigeria and the

> global community. Nigeria Watch will help Nigerians transform their society

> into an open one in which information flows rapidly, accurately, and freely.

> As such, Nigeria Watch will enable Nigerians to use the tools of the

> Information Age to rise to the level of economic and intellectual vitality

> that is their rightful destiny.

> Nigeria Watch can be visited at

>

> The Marek Enterprise, Inc., known as MAREK, has been operating a similar

> site, now known as New Congo Net (NCN), formerly known as "Zaire Watch,"

> since August 1996 (NCN is at

> has grown over the past year to become a vital hub for information, analysis,

> and exchange of viewpoints with ras evicted from power, tallied to 116,901

> from around the world. NCN has scored over 230,000 visits since it was

> founded in August 1996.

>

> Nigeria Watch hopes to build up an even greater audience and hopes to become

> even more active in the exchange of ideas and solutions for Nigeria's future.

> Nigeria Watch hopes to offer Nigerians and friends of Nigeria around the

> world an open forum for them to influence and shape events in Nigeria.

> Nigeria Watch reports daily news briefs, editorials prepared by staff and by

> interested participants, it posts letters from readers, invites community

> organizations to post their organizations, announce their activities,

> projects, and goals, and invites Nigerians to post their ideas for long-term

> solutions to the nation's problems. Everyone is cordially invited to visit

> and participate.

>

> Ed Marek, Nigeria Watch producer and editor

>

> P.S. With New Congo Net now operating in high gear for nearly a year, and

> once Nigeria Watch gets going, MAREK plans next to tackle Sudan and activate

> a "Sudan Watch." MAREK's vision is that once Congo, Nigeria, and Sudan are

> free and become full members in good-standing of the international community,

> such as has South Africa, then nearly all of sub-Saharan Africa will follow

> suit and many of the long-held problems of the continent will more rapidly

> whither away. MAREK subscribes to the statement made by Thomas Babington

> MacCaulaybe governed - by public opinion and by the sword." We aim to work through

> public opinion against those who so often depend on the sword.

>

>





--------------67438065EFDFD6C66A4E17D6--





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 10:54:19 -0400 (EDT)

From: David Gilden <

To:

Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

Message-ID: <l03102800afc978a47826@[204.215.135.128]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



=46YI: I provide a mali order service for West African CDs/Cassettes.

Visit my catalog at my web site.

Look for "Music by Mail Offerings" link. I can special order from

Sterns or who ever might carry the music you are searching for.

As I write this I am listening to a wonderful collection music

from Mali, --Musiques du Mali Banzoumana- this is a 2 cd set,

put out by M=E9lodie (France).

Please Write to me for info,

Peace

Dowda



*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm=20







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 08:57:27 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Emmanuel Ndow commonly known as Sang Ndow as been added to the list. We

welcome him and will look forward to his introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================



]







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 12:53:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <



Abdou,



l think that we all find it refreshing that we have a gov't at last that will

stand up to protect us. l believe we all appreciate that. What dissappoints

me is that so many of you fail to see what a blunder the gov't has made of

this Sissoho issue. THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE COME OUT AND SAID THAT A GUY WHO

BRIBED ANOTHER COUNTRY'S OFFICIALS RATHER THAN CONDUCTING BUSSINESS VIA THE

PROPER CHANNELS WAS REPRESENTING THEM. l beleive they did not want to just

stand by and do nothing on his behalf, which is honourable, but they should

have chosen another method of letting him know that they have not abandoned

him. Saying he was on a mission on their behalf shows a lack of diplomatic

savvy to say the least. We do not want to be recognized by the international

community as a government that goes around conducting our affairs in an

under-handed manner. This is really the crux of the matter as far as l am

concerned. l find satisfaction in some of the things our present government

does, e.g. the affair of those sisters in Kuwait, chartering a ship to

evacuate our citizens in Sierra Leone. All these are things that we never

witnessed with the Jawara regime. However, we must look at everything vey

soberly and render constructive criticism. Our government must operate with

tack , especially on matters with international exposure, and this has

nothing to do with pleasing anyone so that we can get aid from them.It has to

do with national credidibility in the eyes of the World.We must not abandon

those we feel a need to protect, but we must do it with tack. IT WAS A BIG

MISTAKE FOR THE GAMBIA GOV'T TO SAY THAT A GUY ON TRIAL FOR BRIBERY WAS ON

OFFICIAL BUSSINESS FOR THE GAMBIA.



JABOU.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 19:09:39 +0100

From: Bahary <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Brazzaville

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



DATE=6/15/97

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-215733

TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE/SUN. (S-O)

BYLINE=JOHN PITMAN

DATELINE=KINSHASA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: RENEWED VIOLENCE IN BRAZZAVILLE, THE REPUBLIC OF CONGO,

HAS RAISED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE FATE OF PEACE TALKS SCHEDULED TO

BEGIN MONDAY IN GABON. VOA'S JOHN PITMAN REPORTS FROM KINSHASA.



TEXT: REPORTERS AT THE BRAZZAVILLE AIRPORT SAY FIGHTING HAS

SLOWLY INTENSIFIED OVER THE LAST FEW HOURS.



FRENCH TROOPS AT THE AIRPORT ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN WITHDRAWING

TODAY, BUT THE RETREAT WILL TAKE SEVERAL DAYS. SOLDIERS ARE

REPORTEDLY FORTIFYING THEIR POSITIONS, IN ANTICIPATION OF A RUSH

BY THE TWO WARRING SIDES TO TAKE THE AIRPORT AS THE FRENCH PULL

OUT.



THERE ARE UNCONFIRMED REPORTS THAT THE "COBRA" MILITIA LOYAL TO

FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO MAY HAVE TAKEN THE UPPER

HAND IN THIS CONFLICT. A FRENCH SPOKESMAN AT THE AIRPORT SAYS HE

BELIEVES THE "COBRAS" ARE ADVANCING ON THE AIRPORT, AND

REINFORCING THEIR TROOPS.



MEANWHILE, TALKS BETWEEN ENVOYS REPRESENTING PRESIDENT PASCAL

LISSOUBA AND MR. SASSOU NGUESSO, ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BEGIN

MONDAY IN LIBREVILLE, THE CAPITAL OF GABON. HOWEVER, WITHOUT A

CEASEFIRE ON THE GROUND, IT IS UNCLEAR HOW MUCH PROGRESS THE

NEGOTIATORS WILL BE ABLE TO MAKE. (SIGNED)



NEB/JP/WJK



15-Jun-97 4:48 AM EDT (0848 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 13:26:48 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

Message-ID: <





In a message dated 6/15/97 9:55:49 AM, you wrote:



<<kora>>



l am interested in Etiole, Youssou Ndure and Malian releases. can you send

hard copy of a catalog. Let me know and l will give you my address.By the

way, who are you?



Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 11:24:12 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain







>From

>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

> by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

> id DAA18475; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 03:20:09 -0700

>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu

[140.142.33.5])

> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

> id DAA66228 for <

03:20:01 -0700

>Received: from norway.it.earthlink.net (norway-c.it.earthlink.net

[204.119.177.49])

> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with

ESMTP

> id DAA27685 for <

03:19:59 -0700

>Received: from latir.earthlink.net

(1Cust123.Max38.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET [153.35.18.251])

> by norway.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id DAA00901

> for <

>Message-Id: <

>Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 06:23:20 -0400

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>Precedence: bulk

>From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs

>References: <

>MIME-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

>Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

>X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.0 [en] (Win95; I)

>X-Priority: 3 (Normal)

>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>I forgot to ask those of you outside the U.S. about a track on Youssou

>N'Dour's last senegalese release "Lii". There is a song on that album

>called "Anim=E9", a duet with a brazilian artist (I think) called

Massimo=

>

>Di Cataldo. Was that track a hit in Europe or elsewhere? Someone told

>me it was popular but , as usual, I did not hear of it hear in the U.S.

>

>Peace

>

>Lat



I THINK I AM THE GREATEST YOUSSOU NDOUR FAN.WHEN I WAS IN THE GAMBIA I

REGULARLY TRAVELLED TO DAKAR JUST TO ATTEND AN EVENING AT HIS NIGHT CLUB

"THIOSSANE".

YEAH!I ALSO THOUGHT THAT THE DUET WAS GOING TO BE A HIT IN THE

CHARTS,BUT UNFORTUNATELY IT DIDN'T HAPPEN.I HAVE GOT THE C.D. YOU ARE

REFERING TO,IT IS REALLY GOOD.THERE IS A YOUSSOU NDOUR HOME PAGE,QUITE

DETAILED.

MEANWHILE I HAVE FINISHED MY EXAMS,IT WENT ON VERY FINE.I AM WAITING FOR

MY TRAVELLING AGENCY TO BOOK ME ON THE NEXT AVAILABLE FLIGHT TO

BANJUL,IT IS MOST LIKELY ON FRIDAY.



EBRIMA.





---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 22:17:09 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Looking for a Lamin Bojang

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I'm looking for a Lamin Bojang who completed a teacher-training course in

Sierra Leone. He is supposed to be in either politics or commerce in the

Gambia. Unfortunately, I don't have any more information about him. If you

happen to even know of him, I'd really appreciate your sending along the

details to



Many thanks...



- Francis







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 09:51:52 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 12:53 15/06/97 -0400, JABOU wrote:



" Abdou,



.... What dissappoints me is that so many of you fail to see what a blunder

the gov't has made of this Sissoho issue.THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE COME OUT AND

SAID THAT A GUY WHOBRIBED ANOTHER COUNTRY'S OFFICIALS RATHER THAN CONDUCTING

BUSSINESS VIA THEPROPER CHANNELS WAS REPRESENTING THEM. l beleive they did

not want to just

stand by and do nothing on his behalf, which is honourable, but they should

have chosen another method of letting him know that they have not abandoned

him..."



JABOU, DO YOU HAVE A SUGGESTION OF WHAT OTHER METHOD "THEY SHOULD HAVE CHOSEN"??

AM REALLY EAGER TO KNOW BECAUSE THE ONLY METHOD I COULD THINK OF WOULD BE

HYPOCRITICAL - WHICH, IN MY OPINION, IS MORE IMMORAL THAN WHAT YOU ARE

SUGGESTING.



"... Saying he was on a mission on their behalf shows a lack of diplomatic

savvy to say the least. We do not want to be recognized by the international

community as a government that goes around conducting our affairs in an

under-handed manner..."



HERE WE GO AGAIN, WOULD WE RATHER BE RECOGNIZED AS A COWARD OR WEAK

GOVERNMENT WHICH DON'T HAVE THE GUTS TO STAND FOR WHAT WE BELIEF IS OUR

RIGHT BY DOING THINGS UNDER THE TABLE??? BESIDES, TELL ME OF ANY GOVERNMENT

THAT COULD CLAIM OF CONDUCTING ALL IT'S AFFAIRS IN A VERY "PURE AND CLEAN"

MANNER. THE ONLY "PURITY" ANY GOVERNMENT COULD CLAIM UNDER SUCH

CIRCUMSTANCES IS, "THE INTEREST OF IT'S PEOPLE". GAMBIA, AS FAR AS I KNOW,

IS PLAYING IT'S CARDS AS OTHERS MIGHT DO. WHEN IT COMES TO "DECENCY" IN

INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS, THERE IS NO NATION WHOSE RECORD CAN BEAT THAT OF

GAMBIA SINCE "INDEPENDENCE". WE HAVE NEVER CAUSED TROUBLE TO ANY OTHER

NATION SINCE OUR NATIONHOOD. SO, WE SHOULD BE GUIDED BY OUR GOOD CONSCIENCE

AND GIVE A DAMN (EXCUSE ME) ABOUT WHAT OTHERS MIGHT SAY AS LONG AS WE ARE ON

OUR RIGHTFUL COURSE. I BELIEF THE GOVERNMENT, DURING THE TWO YEARS OF

SANCTION, HAS DEMONSTRATED TO US THAT, AS SMALL A NATION AS WE ARE, IF WE

BELIEF IN OURSELVES, A LOT COULD BE ACHIEVED AND SUSTAINED ON OUR OWN. MOST

OF US ARE OPTIMISTIC THAT, THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF AN END TO AFRICA'S HEAVY

DEPENDENCE ON THE "INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY" - WHAT OR WHOEVER THAT CONCEPT

MAY MEAN. IT IS INDICATIVE THOUGH, THAT WE ARE STILL SUFFERING FROM THE

HANG-OVER.



REGARDS,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 11:14:39 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Gambian Home Affairs Minister Ends Dakar Visit

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



Gambian Home Affairs Minister Ends Dakar Visit

June 15, 1997







DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Gambian minister of home and religious affairs

Mamadou Bojang, left Dakar on Sunday, after a 48-hour working visit to

Senegal.



During his stay here, Bojang and his Senegalese counterpart,

Abdourahmane Sow, held a long working session to thrash out a number

of bilateral issues.



In a final communique issued on Saturday, the two ministers agreed to

set up a formal framework for exchanging views on common social

problems, including, drug trafficking, the circulation of weapons,

people and goods.



The two ministers agreed to submit to the next ministerial meeting

draft frameworks to guide the reciprocal stay and settlement of their

citizens in their respective territories and activities along their

common border.



They also pledged to organise periodical meetings between border

administrators and security services and establish a system of

information sharing, so as to enhance the existing cordial relations

between Gambian and Senegalese nationals.





Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.

























































------------------------------



Date: 16 Jun 1997 12:26:21 +0200

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Subject: UPDADTE AFRICA

Message-ID: <post.ut33a51546*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut33a51546

Content-Return: Prohibited

MIME-Version: 1.0





**************************AFRICA

UPDATE**********************************





1. Zimbabwe: Soldier Claims He Was Raped Three Times By ex-President





***************************NEWS and

BACKGROUND*****************************





1. Soldier Claims He Was Raped Three Times By ex-President



The Insider (Zimbabwe), May 19, 1997



By Charles Rukuni



Harare - Jefta Dube was a young promising soccer star when he was spotted

by

the then President of Zimbabwe Canaan Banana in November 1983.



He was playing for police club Black Mambas and was a patrol officer (now

sergeant). Banana sent his driver to talk to him. Not only was Dube

offered

a place in Banana s team, State House Tornadoes, but he was also promoted

two notches up to inspector skipping the rank of section officer (now

assistant inspector).



This was like manna from heaven for the 23-year old police officer, one of

five illegitimate children who had started off as a gardener and had only

joined the police force a year before also because of his soccer talent.

But

it was also the beginning of an ordeal that was to culminate in Dube

shooting a fellow police officer to death.



Banana was not only interested in Dube s soccer prowess but wanted him for

a

wife . According to Dube, Banana raped him for three years and his appeals

to his superiors including the then Police Commissioner Wiridzayi Nguruve

and vice-President Simon Muzenda received a deaf ear. Everyone claimed

they

could not do anything against the Head of State.



Dube is now in jail serving 10 years for shooting Constable Patrick

Mashiri

in 1995 after he had allegedly called him Banana s wife . He never became

a

soccer star, instead he was reduced to a junk and is so dependent on drugs

that while on remand in prison he managed to purchase a drug colloquially

known as malgatrax meant for mental patients just to keep himself high.



Because of the rapes and molestation which started within a week of his

moving to State House he has nightmares all the time. He cannot even have

sex with either his wife or girlfriend. But Dube was not alone.



According to police several current and former students at the University

of

Zimbabwe, members of the defunct State House Tornadoes and members of the

security forces have come forward in the past two months claiming that

they

were sexually molested by Banana.



Police are quoted as saying that the response was so overwhelming that

they

were now afraid that some of the allegations could be coming from

opportunists sensing a quick buck and have so far isolated eight

complainants for further inquiry.



Dube is suing Banana for $1.3 million. His wife is also understood to be

planning to sue Banana for $500 000 for the pain and anguish she too has

been caused since her marriage in 1986.



But those coming forward today may perhaps be the lucky few. According to

evidence given during Dube s trial, authorities and senior officials

within

the ruling party were aware of Banana s homosexual tendencies at

independence but he was allowed to abuse officers meant to protect him

with

impunity.



Some of those who were abused, may have given up after their efforts to

expose Banana were frustrated. It appears, Banana continued to have this

impunity, which he allegedly bragged about to his victims, after he left

office because it appears there were several attempts to expose him but

all

to no avail.



One soldier who claimed to have been raped three times in one night soon

after an end-of-year party for government ministers wrote to President

Mugabe three months after he assumed office hoping that his plight would

be

listened to but, it looks, he was ignored.



The Insider has not been able to ascertain the authenticity of the letter

or

whether it reached President Mugabe, but the soldier, who will only be

referred to as CD, genuinely believed he would get redress as he firmly

believed that his problem could be solved by members of the ZANU- PF

central

committee. His letter which was obtained from a law firm which the soldier

had approached for assistance was full of hope.



The Insider has also so far not been able to ascertain whether CD is still

in the army or not.



Looking at his evidence and the one Dube gave during his trial the

similarity of the evidence and the pattern of the alleged rapes is so

similar one might think the two rehearsed their evidence, yet The Insider

obtained the letter nearly 10 years ago while Dube only gave his evidence

a

few months ago.



CD wrote to President Mugabe on March 2, 1988 detailing how he had

allegedly

been abused by Banana and how his pleas to the authorities had been

brushed

aside.



CD who admitted he was not educated but decided to write to President

Mugabe

in his broken English was from 1 Presidential Guard Battalion. He claimed

he

was raped at least three times on the night of December 20, 1985 after a

Christmas party for government ministers.



CD claims that on the day in question he had actually been sent on duty

while on protest as he was sick. Banana allegedly raped him, while he was

in

full uniform and later paid him $10. The serial number of the $10 note was

CA1184754 K. He was also given a 1986 calendar of Tornadoes Football Club

which had the logo: Batanai Mukunde. (Unite to Conquer).



Like Dube, whose evidence was accepted by Judge David Bartlett and was not

challenged by the State, Banana initially invited CD to the main house to

do

some small chores.



He then started asking him several questions, about where he came from,

his

weight, what kind of music he liked and whether he could dance. Banana

then

allegedly made sexually advances to him. CD claims that when he tried to

leave, Banana allegedly told: " I am the law". If he left he would be

fired.



Banana allegedly told him he would go the same way as former police

commissioner, Wiridzayi Nguruve, and pointed at the day's newspaper.



The Insider has since confirmed that The Herald of December 20, 1985,

indeed

had a lead story on the dismissal of Wiridzayi Nguruve.



The story read: "Suspended commissioner Wiridzayi Nguruve has been sacked

along with two deputy commissioners, Mr Nesbert Madziwa and Mr Govati

Mhora.

Deputy commissioner Henry Mukurazhizha who has been acting commissioner

since Mr Nguruve's suspension in February has been promoted to

commissioner,

the Prime Minister Cde Mugabe announced at a news conference yesterday.

The

dismissals took effect on Wednesday, the day President Banana assented to

the advice of the Prime Minister........"



Also on the front page were pictures of President Mugabe and his press

secretary Lindiwe Sadza, Nguruve, Mhora, Madziwa and Mukurazhizha. At the

bottom of the page was a picture of Banana shaking hands with Irish

ambassador to Zimbabwe Mary Tanney after she had presented her

credentials.



The Insider also confirmed that Banana indeed hosted a Christmas party for

government ministers on December 20, 1985, which was a Friday. Although

there was no story in The Herald of December 21, there was a picture of

Banana flanked by Mrs Madelene Makonese and his wife Janet on one side and

by Mrs Media Makurani and Mrs Pauline Mswaka on the other.



The caption read: "Hundreds of people turned up for President Banana's

annual Christmas party at State House yesterday. Among them were cabinet

ministers, diplomats and other dignitaries..."



CD claims that he was tripped and raped with his camouflage uniform on. He

claims Banana was so happy after releasing himself that he seemed to be

enjoying it all.



After raping him for the second time, CD claims Banana even asked him: How

do you like it? and what a night it had been. When he called him for the

third time, CD claims, Banana told him: Let's do it for the last time.



During his trial Dube said in December 1983, in his first week in his new

job as an aide to the President, Banana asked him to dance and put on

ballroom music. He said although he had told Banana that he could not

dance,

the former President offered to teach him a few steps and as they danced

he

noticed that his penis was erect.



Banana then kissed him and inserted his tongue in his mouth. He excused

himself and as he left, he patted Dube's bottom and said: This is the food

of the elders.



He said that in June 1984 Banana invited him for a drink and although he

asked for a Fanta he believes Banana spiked his drink. He passed out and

when he came to he did not have his trousers on.



There was semen between his buttocks and Banana was standing over him,

dressed in a Mao jacket, grinning. He told Dube: "We have helped

ourselves."

Dube also said when he tried to expose the molestation, Banana told him

there was nothing he could do. "I am the highest court of appeal," he

allegedly bragged.



CD says in his letter although he had been aware that Banana was a

homosexual he had never believed this would happen to him. He reported the

alleged rape to a Cde Shirihuru on December 23.



CD says Shirihuru was the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and he reported

to

him because the minister Enos Nkala was not around.



Although simple calculation seems to imply that CD reported the alleged

rape

three days later, the reality is that he reported it on the first working

day. December 20 was a Friday and December 23 a Monday.



CD says three other people including one from intelligence were also told

about the case. Cde Startered who appeared to be from intelligence

allegedly

promised CD that he would get to the bottom of the problem as this could

not

be tolerated.



But like Dube, the only solution to CD s problem was to transfer him. He

was

given a scholarship to go back to school. Dube was transferred to Gweru

after his three-year ordeal.



The Insider has established that although Enos Nkala was indeed the

Minister

of Home Affairs at the time he did not have a deputy. In 1985, there were

11

deputy ministers but these were for local government, education, trade,

finance, labour, public construction, youth, transport, lands, information

and health.



The only Shirihuru who was a high ranking official is the late Edson

Shirihuru who was in intelligence.



As CD stated, it appears it was common knowledge soon after he assumed

office that Banana was a homosexual and that he was abusing officers who

guarded him.



John Chademana, a former assistant police commissioner, who referred Dube

first to the police commissioner and later to vice-President Simon Muzenda

said he was not surprised when Dube told him about the alleged sexual

abuse

because police had received intelligence reports about Banana s behaviour

since 1981. Even Vice President Muzenda was allegedly also not surprised.



According to the Mail and Guardian, when Dube and his colleagues

introduced

themselves to dignitaries at a State banquet, the former Defence Minister

Ernest Kadungure was quoted as saying: These people work for this man who

abuses other men . The then army commander, Solomon Mujuru is quoted as

having remarked: I have already withdrawn my men from State House.



According to sources, there is a feeling among some of the top ZANU- PF

officials that those who were allegedly abused by Banana wanted it. They

claim that those who did not beat Banana up and were never reprimanded.

But

as CD wrote, Banana told his victims he was the law. According to Dube, he

was the Highest Court of Appeal .



Banana seemed to be praying on the most vulnerable. But his world , it

appears, is now crumbling. Although he is on a state pension and is not

allowed to seek a job unless he forfeits his pension, Banana is reported

to

have applied to the University of Zimbabwe for a full-time job as a

professor, but was turned down.



He is already a professor in theology but is not on salary. Sources say he

was told his application could not be considered until his case was over.



According to the Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act, Banana

is

entitled to a government office, a private secretary, a Mercedes Benz car,

a

domestic worker, a cook, a gardener,two drivers and two colour television

sets all provided and paid for by the State.



The act also states that the annual pension of a former President of

Zimbabwe who has completed at least one term of office shall be equal to

the

annual salary payable to him as President on the day he vacated office.



Banana's salary was $77 100 when he retired. This was a handsome amount at

that time, but peanuts today unless it has been adjusted. Even Members of

Parliament are being paid much more than that. President Mugabe is now

paid

more than three times that. Lecturers at the university earn at least

double

that.



With President Mugabe's stance on gays, most people must have been

outraged

at Banana's behaviour which even gays have condemned as he was allegedly

raping his victims.



But since it is now common knowledge that almost everyone in the

leadership

new about this at independence and they did not prosecute him despite

several approaches by his victims, the question is:What is going to

motivate

them to prosecute him now?



Banana may have his faults but he has also contributed significantly to

both

the country and the continent. By accepting to become President after the

then ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo had declined, he brought about unity and

continued to play a key role in bringing about the unity that now prevails

in the country. ZANU and ZAPU only united in 1987 when Banana retired as

President.



He has also played a crucial role in the development of soccer, although

some might argue that the most popular game in the country was also his

hunting ground. He has played a key peacekeeping role in Liberia. He has

also contributed in the development of literature through his various

books.



And talking about books, one question that has never been asked is: What

happened to his grand idea to rewrite the Bible? Could it have been a way

of

trying to come to terms with his condition since most of those who are

against gays tend to use the holy book?





*************************************ENDS*********************************

***



The Norwegian Council for Africa (Fellesr}det for Afrika)

is a non-profit making NGO.





Regards

Ba-Musa Ceesay

NORAD



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 13:47:57 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: GHANA'S TEST TUBE BABY

Message-ID: <







----------

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP:

Sent: 09/OYN/1418 08:57 a

To: '

Subject: RE: GHANA'S TEST TUBE BABY



<<OLE Object: Picture (Metafile)>>







------------------------------



Date: 16 Jun 1997 12:43:40 +0200

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Subject: UPDATE AFRICA

Message-ID: <post.ut33a5196f*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut33a5196f

Content-Return: Prohibited

MIME-Version: 1.0





-----------------------------------------------------------



****************************AFRICA

UPDATE**********************************







1. Zimbabwe: Soldier Claims He Was Raped Three Times By ex-President





***************************NEWS and

BACKGROUND*****************************







1. Soldier Claims He Was Raped Three Times By ex-President



The Insider (Zimbabwe), May 19, 1997



By Charles Rukuni



Harare - Jefta Dube was a young promising soccer star when he was spotted

by

the then President of Zimbabwe Canaan Banana in November 1983.



He was playing for police club Black Mambas and was a patrol officer (now

sergeant). Banana sent his driver to talk to him. Not only was Dube

offered

a place in Banana s team, State House Tornadoes, but he was also promoted

two notches up to inspector skipping the rank of section officer (now

assistant inspector).



This was like manna from heaven for the 23-year old police officer, one of

five illegitimate children who had started off as a gardener and had only

joined the police force a year before also because of his soccer talent.

But

it was also the beginning of an ordeal that was to culminate in Dube

shooting a fellow police officer to death.



Banana was not only interested in Dube s soccer prowess but wanted him for

a

wife . According to Dube, Banana raped him for three years and his appeals

to his superiors including the then Police Commissioner Wiridzayi Nguruve

and vice-President Simon Muzenda received a deaf ear. Everyone claimed

they

could not do anything against the Head of State.



Dube is now in jail serving 10 years for shooting Constable Patrick

Mashiri

in 1995 after he had allegedly called him Banana s wife . He never became

a

soccer star, instead he was reduced to a junk and is so dependent on drugs

that while on remand in prison he managed to purchase a drug colloquially

known as malgatrax meant for mental patients just to keep himself high.



Because of the rapes and molestation which started within a week of his

moving to State House he has nightmares all the time. He cannot even have

sex with either his wife or girlfriend. But Dube was not alone.



According to police several current and former students at the University

of

Zimbabwe, members of the defunct State House Tornadoes and members of the

security forces have come forward in the past two months claiming that

they

were sexually molested by Banana.



Police are quoted as saying that the response was so overwhelming that

they

were now afraid that some of the allegations could be coming from

opportunists sensing a quick buck and have so far isolated eight

complainants for further inquiry.



Dube is suing Banana for $1.3 million. His wife is also understood to be

planning to sue Banana for $500 000 for the pain and anguish she too has

been caused since her marriage in 1986.



But those coming forward today may perhaps be the lucky few. According to

evidence given during Dube s trial, authorities and senior officials

within

the ruling party were aware of Banana s homosexual tendencies at

independence but he was allowed to abuse officers meant to protect him

with

impunity.



Some of those who were abused, may have given up after their efforts to

expose Banana were frustrated. It appears, Banana continued to have this

impunity, which he allegedly bragged about to his victims, after he left

office because it appears there were several attempts to expose him but

all

to no avail.



One soldier who claimed to have been raped three times in one night soon

after an end-of-year party for government ministers wrote to President

Mugabe three months after he assumed office hoping that his plight would

be

listened to but, it looks, he was ignored.



The Insider has not been able to ascertain the authenticity of the letter

or

whether it reached President Mugabe, but the soldier, who will only be

referred to as CD, genuinely believed he would get redress as he firmly

believed that his problem could be solved by members of the ZANU- PF

central

committee. His letter which was obtained from a law firm which the soldier

had approached for assistance was full of hope.



The Insider has also so far not been able to ascertain whether CD is still

in the army or not.



Looking at his evidence and the one Dube gave during his trial the

similarity of the evidence and the pattern of the alleged rapes is so

similar one might think the two rehearsed their evidence, yet The Insider

obtained the letter nearly 10 years ago while Dube only gave his evidence

a

few months ago.



CD wrote to President Mugabe on March 2, 1988 detailing how he had

allegedly

been abused by Banana and how his pleas to the authorities had been

brushed

aside.



CD who admitted he was not educated but decided to write to President

Mugabe

in his broken English was from 1 Presidential Guard Battalion. He claimed

he

was raped at least three times on the night of December 20, 1985 after a

Christmas party for government ministers.



CD claims that on the day in question he had actually been sent on duty

while on protest as he was sick. Banana allegedly raped him, while he was

in

full uniform and later paid him $10. The serial number of the $10 note was

CA1184754 K. He was also given a 1986 calendar of Tornadoes Football Club

which had the logo: Batanai Mukunde. (Unite to Conquer).



Like Dube, whose evidence was accepted by Judge David Bartlett and was not

challenged by the State, Banana initially invited CD to the main house to

do

some small chores.



He then started asking him several questions, about where he came from,

his

weight, what kind of music he liked and whether he could dance. Banana

then

allegedly made sexually advances to him. CD claims that when he tried to

leave, Banana allegedly told: " I am the law". If he left he would be

fired.



Banana allegedly told him he would go the same way as former police

commissioner, Wiridzayi Nguruve, and pointed at the day's newspaper.



The Insider has since confirmed that The Herald of December 20, 1985,

indeed

had a lead story on the dismissal of Wiridzayi Nguruve.



The story read: "Suspended commissioner Wiridzayi Nguruve has been sacked

along with two deputy commissioners, Mr Nesbert Madziwa and Mr Govati

Mhora.

Deputy commissioner Henry Mukurazhizha who has been acting commissioner

since Mr Nguruve's suspension in February has been promoted to

commissioner,

the Prime Minister Cde Mugabe announced at a news conference yesterday.

The

dismissals took effect on Wednesday, the day President Banana assented to

the advice of the Prime Minister........"



Also on the front page were pictures of President Mugabe and his press

secretary Lindiwe Sadza, Nguruve, Mhora, Madziwa and Mukurazhizha. At the

bottom of the page was a picture of Banana shaking hands with Irish

ambassador to Zimbabwe Mary Tanney after she had presented her

credentials.



The Insider also confirmed that Banana indeed hosted a Christmas party for

government ministers on December 20, 1985, which was a Friday. Although

there was no story in The Herald of December 21, there was a picture of

Banana flanked by Mrs Madelene Makonese and his wife Janet on one side and

by Mrs Media Makurani and Mrs Pauline Mswaka on the other.



The caption read: "Hundreds of people turned up for President Banana's

annual Christmas party at State House yesterday. Among them were cabinet

ministers, diplomats and other dignitaries..."



CD claims that he was tripped and raped with his camouflage uniform on. He

claims Banana was so happy after releasing himself that he seemed to be

enjoying it all.



After raping him for the second time, CD claims Banana even asked him: How

do you like it? and what a night it had been. When he called him for the

third time, CD claims, Banana told him: Let's do it for the last time.



During his trial Dube said in December 1983, in his first week in his new

job as an aide to the President, Banana asked him to dance and put on

ballroom music. He said although he had told Banana that he could not

dance,

the former President offered to teach him a few steps and as they danced

he

noticed that his penis was erect.



Banana then kissed him and inserted his tongue in his mouth. He excused

himself and as he left, he patted Dube's bottom and said: This is the food

of the elders.



He said that in June 1984 Banana invited him for a drink and although he

asked for a Fanta he believes Banana spiked his drink. He passed out and

when he came to he did not have his trousers on.



There was semen between his buttocks and Banana was standing over him,

dressed in a Mao jacket, grinning. He told Dube: "We have helped

ourselves."

Dube also said when he tried to expose the molestation, Banana told him

there was nothing he could do. "I am the highest court of appeal," he

allegedly bragged.



CD says in his letter although he had been aware that Banana was a

homosexual he had never believed this would happen to him. He reported the

alleged rape to a Cde Shirihuru on December 23.



CD says Shirihuru was the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and he reported

to

him because the minister Enos Nkala was not around.



Although simple calculation seems to imply that CD reported the alleged

rape

three days later, the reality is that he reported it on the first working

day. December 20 was a Friday and December 23 a Monday.



CD says three other people including one from intelligence were also told

about the case. Cde Startered who appeared to be from intelligence

allegedly

promised CD that he would get to the bottom of the problem as this could

not

be tolerated.



But like Dube, the only solution to CD s problem was to transfer him. He

was

given a scholarship to go back to school. Dube was transferred to Gweru

after his three-year ordeal.



The Insider has established that although Enos Nkala was indeed the

Minister

of Home Affairs at the time he did not have a deputy. In 1985, there were

11

deputy ministers but these were for local government, education, trade,

finance, labour, public construction, youth, transport, lands, information

and health.



The only Shirihuru who was a high ranking official is the late Edson

Shirihuru who was in intelligence.



As CD stated, it appears it was common knowledge soon after he assumed

office that Banana was a homosexual and that he was abusing officers who

guarded him.



John Chademana, a former assistant police commissioner, who referred Dube

first to the police commissioner and later to vice-President Simon Muzenda

said he was not surprised when Dube told him about the alleged sexual

abuse

because police had received intelligence reports about Banana s behaviour

since 1981. Even Vice President Muzenda was allegedly also not surprised.



According to the Mail and Guardian, when Dube and his colleagues

introduced

themselves to dignitaries at a State banquet, the former Defence Minister

Ernest Kadungure was quoted as saying: These people work for this man who

abuses other men . The then army commander, Solomon Mujuru is quoted as

having remarked: I have already withdrawn my men from State House.



According to sources, there is a feeling among some of the top ZANU- PF

officials that those who were allegedly abused by Banana wanted it. They

claim that those who did not beat Banana up and were never reprimanded.

But

as CD wrote, Banana told his victims he was the law. According to Dube, he

was the Highest Court of Appeal .



Banana seemed to be praying on the most vulnerable. But his world , it

appears, is now crumbling. Although he is on a state pension and is not

allowed to seek a job unless he forfeits his pension, Banana is reported

to

have applied to the University of Zimbabwe for a full-time job as a

professor, but was turned down.



He is already a professor in theology but is not on salary. Sources say he

was told his application could not be considered until his case was over.



According to the Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act, Banana

is

entitled to a government office, a private secretary, a Mercedes Benz car,

a

domestic worker, a cook, a gardener,two drivers and two colour television

sets all provided and paid for by the State.



The act also states that the annual pension of a former President of

Zimbabwe who has completed at least one term of office shall be equal to

the

annual salary payable to him as President on the day he vacated office.



Banana's salary was $77 100 when he retired. This was a handsome amount at

that time, but peanuts today unless it has been adjusted. Even Members of

Parliament are being paid much more than that. President Mugabe is now

paid

more than three times that. Lecturers at the university earn at least

double

that.



With President Mugabe's stance on gays, most people must have been

outraged

at Banana's behaviour which even gays have condemned as he was allegedly

raping his victims.



But since it is now common knowledge that almost everyone in the

leadership

new about this at independence and they did not prosecute him despite

several approaches by his victims, the question is:What is going to

motivate

them to prosecute him now?



Banana may have his faults but he has also contributed significantly to

both

the country and the continent. By accepting to become President after the

then ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo had declined, he brought about unity and

continued to play a key role in bringing about the unity that now prevails

in the country. ZANU and ZAPU only united in 1987 when Banana retired as

President.



He has also played a crucial role in the development of soccer, although

some might argue that the most popular game in the country was also his

hunting ground. He has played a key peacekeeping role in Liberia. He has

also contributed in the development of literature through his various

books.



And talking about books, one question that has never been asked is: What

happened to his grand idea to rewrite the Bible? Could it have been a way

of

trying to come to terms with his condition since most of those who are

against gays tend to use the holy book?





*************************************ENDS*********************************

***



The Norwegian Council for Africa (Fellesr}det for Afrika)

is a non-profit making NGO.





Regards



Ba-Musa Ceesay

NORAD



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 13:01:31 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr. Njie,

Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussion

may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?) ha=

d

previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political and

economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in

relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to

suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, inter

alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a ver=

y

big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the

democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned are

mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting points.

So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological poin=

t

of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour of =

a

people, it may prove to be very helpfull.

=20

On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific ethn=

ic

entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely

Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim that

there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter

altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70s

played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major

languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only the

songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. By

any international standards, their performance was unique. Their music wa=

s

truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that

geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with prid=

e

identify herself with them. The political implications here are tremendou=

s:

If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, that=20

all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in

enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easier

for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to us,

and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS COUNTR=

Y

CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS, O=

R

THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE

DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively combatti=

ng

corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhance

progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whose

progress"]=20

----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful thinkin=

g,

but it is not.=20

One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to s=

et

up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was t=

o

solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD following

the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men an=

d

women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVES

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A

NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT TH=

EY

MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE IN

THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how many

hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmers

do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, waves =

of

coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of

government and especially the method of succession enshrined in

Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our politic=

al

systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governments

and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the nee=

d

for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involving

them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).

I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's mentalit=

y.

You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President

Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,

Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope by

education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schooling =

-

Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,

Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have all

been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to impose

any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educated

Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very marginalise=

d

Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,

constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infact

not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day i=

n

primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be pa=

rt

of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her

problems.=20

THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.

Sidibeh.





=20

Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

=C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03



It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed =

=20

to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would =

=20

be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20

can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20

change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20

make our education system more suited to other needs.



However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20

exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20

problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20

policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20

do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20

necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20

Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =20

in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done =

=20

is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20

taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20

cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20

Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20

informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20

attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, =

=20

effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =20

For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20

such by the people for whom it is intended.



The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =20

circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =20

not to go about changing cultural practices.





On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20

Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:



> Malanding, and M. Njie,

> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and star=

t

> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polypho=

ny

> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such

> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural

> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rath=

er

> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend

whose

> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object o=

f

my

> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is

> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat

chaotic.

> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seeme=

d

to

> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and

making

> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions ar=

e

> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we m=

ay

> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to

live

> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our ow=

n

> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for

> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and

now

> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it

that

> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural

outlook)

> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is

not

> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed

> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20

> Sidibeh.

> =20

>=20

> ----------

> > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

> >=20

> > Momodou,

> > I think you have some valid points when you say:

> >=20

> >=20

> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.

Every

> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what i=

s

> > going to be the effect of western models of development on our

cherished

> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) mus=

t

be

> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic

consequences?

> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, an=

d

> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savin=

gs

> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

> instanc....

> >=20

> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really

> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these

country's

> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of t=

he

> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse

> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self

with.

> =20

> >=20

> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is

> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not

think

> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse

> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems

> tend to be different.=20

> >=20

> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20

> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we

> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than

ever

> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was

> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is

useful

> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sen=

t

to

> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

> >=20

> > Malanding

>=20

----------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 17:20:21 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <



HELLO MR.SIDIBEH!

THANKS FOR SUCH ANALYTICAL CLARITY.



MY LOVE TO YAA BIN AND THE CHILDREN.

REGARDS BASSS!!



----------

From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP:

Sent: 10/OYN/1418 02:01 a

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..



Mr. Njie,

Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussion

may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?) had

previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political and

economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in

relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to

suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, inter

alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a very

big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the

democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned are

mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting points.

So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological point

of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour of a

people, it may prove to be very helpfull.



On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific ethnic

entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely

Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim that

there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter

altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70s

played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major

languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only the

songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. By

any international standards, their performance was unique. Their music was

truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that

geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with pride

identify herself with them. The political implications here are tremendous:

If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, that

all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in

enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easier

for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to us,

and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS COUNTRY

CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS, OR

THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE

DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively combatting

corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhance

progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whose

progress"]

----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful thinking,

but it is not.

One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to set

up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was to

solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD following

the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men and

women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVES

REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A

NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT THEY

MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE IN

THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how many

hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmers

do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, waves of

coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of

government and especially the method of succession enshrined in

Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our political

systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governments

and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the need

for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involving

them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).

I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's mentality.

You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President

Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,

Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope by

education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schooling -

Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,

Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have all

been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to impose

any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educated

Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very marginalised

Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,

constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infact

not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day in

primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be part

of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her

problems.

THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.

Sidibeh.







Fran: M. Njie <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Amne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03



It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed

to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would

be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices

can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can

change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can

make our education system more suited to other needs.



However, those aspects referred to, not without some

exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create

problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or

policemen, telling the people what they should or should not

do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will

necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection.

Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment

in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done

is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been

taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many

cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared.

Education is the best means of ensuring that people make

informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than

attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day,

effective change can only come about if the people accept it.

For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as

such by the people for whom it is intended.



The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female

circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how

not to go about changing cultural practices.





On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,

Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:



> Malanding, and M. Njie,

> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start

> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony

> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such

> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural

> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather

> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend

whose

> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of

my

> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is

> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat

chaotic.

> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed

to

> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and

making

> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are

> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may

> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to

live

> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own

> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for

> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and

now

> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it

that

> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural

outlook)

> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is

not

> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed

> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].

> Sidibeh.

>

>

> ----------

> > Fran: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > Amne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

> >

> > Momodou,

> > I think you have some valid points when you say:

> >

> >

> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.

Every

> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is

> > going to be the effect of western models of development on our

cherished

> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must

be

> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic

consequences?

> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and

> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings

> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

> instanc....

> >

> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really

> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these

country's

> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the

> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse

> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self

with.

>

> >

> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is

> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not

think

> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse

> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems

> tend to be different.

> >

> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...

> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we

> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than

ever

> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was

> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is

useful

> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent

to

> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

> >

> > Malanding

>

----------







------------------------------



McKINLEY Jr.KAMPALA, Uganda -- These are heady days for the former guerrilla whorunsUganda. He moves with the measured gait and sure gestures of aleader secure inhis power and in his vision.It is little wonder. To hear some diplomats and Africanexperts tell it, President YoweriMuseveni has started an ideological movement that is reshapingmuch of Africa, spellingthe end of the corrupt, strong-man governments thatcharacterized the Cold War era.These days, political pundits across the continent are callingMuseveni an AfricanBismarck. Some people now refer to him as Africa's "otherstatesman," second only tothe venerated South African president, Nelson Mandela.Not only has Museveni resurrected his own impoverished nationfrom two decades ofbrutal dictatorship and near economic collapse, but he is alsowidely seen as the covertpatron of rebel movements like the one that has just toppledMobutu Sese Seko, thelongtime dictator of Zaire."It appears Museveni is the regional power broker who hasemerged as a result of allthis," said one diplomat in the region, speaking on thecondition of anonymity. "Heseems to be relishing his role."In a recent interview Museveni shrugged off thischaracterization with a smile. Hedenied being the mastermind behind the rebel army of LaurentKabila in the formerZaire, now called Congo. Still, he acknowledged that his ideaswere beginning to havea profound influence beyond Uganda."We were the first to overthrow a dictatorship, a blackdictatorship," he said. "Ourcontribution is by way of example."Museveni's ideology is simple. For too long, he says, Africanpoliticians havehoodwinked the common people, manipulating tribal sentimentsto stay in power andsteal millions of dollars in foreign aid and taxes. A formerMarxist, he sees the truestruggle on the continent as one between corrupt leaders andthe dirt-poor people theyexploit.But he also maintains that most African nations are not readyfor a multipartydemocracy on a Western model. Such democracies, he says, needa thriving economyand a middle class that can form parties around issues otherthan ethnicity.In Africa, Museveni maintains, political parties invariablybecome vehicles for triballeaders who want to grab power for their ethnic group.Bloodshed, racial vendettas and chaos have been the result."Multiparty democracy will come, but it will come when thesociety has got a socialbase for it," he said. "The problem here is you are talkingabout a multiparty democracyin a preindustrial society. The society must be transformed.We don't have a middleclass."Critics say Museveni's stance on party politics is just anexcuse to perpetuate anotherversion of the one-party states he says he opposes. In Uganda,he has banned politicalparties except for his own "revolutionary movement," which hesays includes all majorinterest groups.The engine for societal change, Museveni argues, should beprivate enterprise, notforeign aid.Though he began his political career as a leftist, he nowbelieves in harnessing privatebusinesses to nourish the economy and to create a middleclass. Most of all, Musevenimaintains, African nations must stop blaming colonialism fortheir problems and weanthemselves off direct aid from the West.But perhaps the most revolutionary influence Museveni hasexerted has been hiswillingness to interfere in the affairs of his neighbors.Under an unspoken set of rules,the strongman African leaders in the last 30 years almostnever meddled in oneanother's affairs, no matter how despotic or brutal theirregimes became.One exception to this rule was the decision by Tanzania'spresident, Julius Nyerere, toinvade Uganda in January 1979 to oust Idi Amin, the brutalUgandan dictator.Museveni, now 53, learned on Nyerere's knee. He studied in Dares Salaam, Tanzania,becoming steeped in the older man's socialism.When Idi Amin seized power in Uganda in a 1971 coup, Museveni-- the son of acattle herder in southwest Uganda -- left his government joband went into exile inTanzania. He became a guerrilla commander, leading an army of9,000 exiles in theTanzania-led offensive to oust Amin.After serving as a Cabinet member in two transitionalgovernments, Museveni ran forpresident in 1980 at the head of the Uganda Patriotic Movementparty. But MiltonObote, a former president from the 1960s, was elected again inwhat was widely seenas a fraudulent vote.Again Museveni retreated to the bush and took up arms, formingthe NationalResistance Movement. In 1986 he defeated the governmentforces, marched intoKampala and named himself president.Museveni has never lost his faith in using military force forwhat he sees as a just cause.In 1990 he sponsored an invasion by Rwandan Tutsi exilesliving in Uganda, led byMuseveni's former aide, Paul Kagame. The Tutsi army eventuallytook power in 1994after a complicated war.The victory ended a genocide by Hutu against Tutsi civilians.It also finished thegovernment of Juvenal Habyarimana, the longtime Hutu autocratin Rwanda.In Sudan, Museveni for years has aided the Sudan People'sLiberation Army, led by hisold comrade and classmate John Garang, against the Islamicfundamentalist governmentin Khartoum.But the recent victory of Laurent Kabila's troops over MobutuSese Seko'sgovernment army in Congo marked perhaps the most impressive ofMuseveni's movesin the international arena.For Museveni, Mobutu was the major obstacle to his dream of anAfrican commonmarket. He would like to see a collective of African nations-- ruled by people withsimilar philosophies -- with open trade between them and lessdependence on theWest. The idea goes back to Nyerere, who has said he alwayswanted to forge "aUnited States of Africa."If Congo had an effective government, good roads, railroadsand river traffic, the entireregion would boom, including Uganda. But that was impossibleunder Mobutu'snotoriously corrupt government, which let the nation'sinfrastructure slide back into therain forest."Talk of the African common market is just a fable as long asyou've got people likeMobutu," Museveni said.Today, Museveni, asked about his influence in the region,demurs saying that he hasonly shown the way to other likeminded leaders who have cometo power now inplaces like Eritrea, Ethiopia, Zambia, Rwanda and Tanzania."We are not regional power brokers," he said. "What is new nowis that you are havingmore and more people who are likeminded, of the same thinking,and once you havesuch people, they work together. There is nobody brokeringthem.""The people are waking up," he added. "The people of Africaare waking up."Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 05:24:33 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Sure, Africa's Troubled. But There Is Good News.Message-ID: < 33A3B4D1.FC0A727F@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSure, Africa's Troubled. But There Is Good News.By HOWARD W. FRENCHMONROVIA, Liberia -- Anyone scanning the news out of Africa in the last fewweeks could be forgiven for coming away with the impression that thiscontinent is ablaze in conflict.On May 25, a military coup in Freetown, capital of the West African nation of SierraLeone, overthrew that country's first democratically elected president and unleashed aspate of looting of rare intensity, or so it seemed at the time.Scarcely a week later, Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of Congo, became thescene of a sudden outbreak of ferocious fighting between government forces and theprivate militia of a former head of state. The pillaging in that central African capital wasjust as destructive as Freetown's, and, as in Sierra Leone, Western armies busiedthemselves evacuating thousands of their citizens.The conflicts in the Congo Republic and Sierra Leone come on the heels of aseven-month civil war in another country named Congo, formerly Zaire, and havetemporarily overshadowed renewed clashes in Angola, which had only recentlyappeared to be emerging from two corrosive decades of civil war.Still, there are 53 countries in Africa, the world's second largest continent, after Asia.For leaders of the other countries -- most of which remain in peace -- the attentionlavished on Africa's disasters frustratingly obscures the economic growth and politicalprogress that so many of the other nations are experiencing.Few parts of the world are regarded by outsiders the way Africa is. Few of theoutsiders take time to distinguish between a vaguely understood collection of states,and trouble here and there inevitably becomes "African trouble" in the public's mind.In the last few years, many of these countries have been revising calamitous policies ofthe past and have begun to compete mightily for the attention of large outside investors.The mounting frustration over this tendency toward a sort of continental amalgamationcould be heard last week in a plangent opinion piece published in the French daily, LeFigaro, by the president of Ivory Coast, Henri Konan Bedie, who points out that hiscountry is one of many whose economic expansion helped give Africa an averagegrowth rate of 5 percent in 1996."For the image of Africa, the omnipresent media coverage of violence carries risks,"Bedie writes. "The danger, in effect, is that Congo, like Zaire before it, will appear as acondensed representation of Africa, and that by optical illusion, the image of onedestabilized sub-region replaces the image of an entire continent, which iscome to beseen as bloody and burning."However unfair it may seem to regard African countries as one chaotic, undifferentiatedmass, many Africans themselves say that if their continent is truly to join the globaleconomy and secure the world's respect, the problems common to many Africancountries -- even many of the relatively successful ones -- will have to be squarelyfaced.Two of the most glaring problems run like a thread through almost all of the continent'srecent disasters:One is the failure of leaders to democratize their countries, which would allow openpolitical competition and free expression.The other is the determination of many of those same leaders to treat the nationalwealth as their own private patrimony.Grimly insistent leaders in Congo, Zaire, Sierra Leone, Angola and Liberia have goneto any length to deny popular suffrage so that they can remain atop a heap where thereare fortunes to be made.The formula for self-perpetuation is strikingly similar.It involves the refusal to establish independent electoral bodies and to check voterigging. The leadership also indulges a weakness for constitutional amendments thatallow practically unlimited mandates and unchecked power, ethnically drawn armiesand, when all of the above fail, private militias.Africa's most troubled countries are united in another way as well: They are almost allfantastically rich in minerals, boasting combinations of alluvial diamonds, gold, tropicaltimber and oil. The exploitation of these kinds of products rarely involves much of thesystematic hard work that can bind a nation together and give it a productive ethic.The situation is more akin to prospecting and poaching by soldiers and mercenaries orother hired bands than it is to people coming together and building a country.Where large outside capital is needed, as in the Congo Republic's oil-rich sector, eageroutsiders are ever present. Although Western nations get involved -- France more thanany other -- in backing "allied" governments, the cozy pacts that often result arebetween oil companies and local leaders. These corporate alliances build huge privatefortunes but almost never contribute to any real national development."The leaders of many African countries have just been raping their countries," said oneEuropean aid official who spoke in the wake of the Brazzaville fighting, "and we havebeen helping them do it, participating in it step by step, but pretending that it is none ofour fault. Hopefully, we are waking up to the realization that not only are some of thesecountries destroying themselves, but we are killing the goose that lays the golden egg byplaying this game."In the aftermath of Laurent Kabila's victorious war against the Zairean dictator, MobutuSese Seko -- who drove his country into the ground, ruling with strong Westernbacking for nearly 32 years -- many French commentators quickly warned of what theycalled a domino effect, whereby guerrilla fighters taking aid or inspiration from Kabilasweep across the continent, knocking off many of Paris' old-line clients in the process.But if one accepts the factors shared by the victims of Africa's most recent tragedies,the aid official said, future upheavals will require little by way of external sparks.The question remaining is whether the outside world, including the West as well asother African countries, can work to avert them.Right next door to the Congo Republic sit Gabon and Cameroon, two fabulouslywealthy countries where leaders have stolen elections and amassed vast wealth whilekeeping their people in poverty.In Africa's biggest country, Nigeria, a military elite lives off $10 billion in annual oilexports, crushing any serious opposition while facing little real pressure from agasoline-thirsty West to usher in democratic change.Last week was the fourth anniversary of the Nigerian military's annulment of democraticelections held in 1993, whose presumed winner, Moshood K.O. Abiola, remains inprison.In each of these cases, and in other countries where the equation is similar, the situationsilently festers, but when it blows, for the outsiders who have averted their eyes orignored the signs, Africa will again be on fire.Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 06:01:34 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Etiole de Dakar CDsMessage-ID: < 33A3BD7E.E3ED7AC3@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFor those Youssou N'Dour fans out there, you might want to check outsome old Etiole de Dakar LP's that have been released on CD.These CD's have been out for a few years now so I'm sure some of youmight already have them but I just came across them and I think they are"must haves" to add to your Mbalax tape, vinyl and CD collection.The first album I found was "Xalis" with such classics as "Xalis", "LaySuma Lay" and "Banana".I also bought "Volume 1: Absa Gueye" wich contains "Thiely", "Jalo" and"N'Guiro Na" among other classics from 1979.Volumes 2 and 3 are also available with classics from 1980 and 1981respectively and I will be getting them soon.The "Xalis" CD was released by the "Popular African Music" German basedlabel and the "Volume..." series by Sterns African Classics who alsodistributes all the works.I got the CD's at HMV here in New York but you can contact Sterns tofind out whether they distribute the CD's to a store near you. Theiraddresses and telephone numbers are as follows:Sterns116 Whitfield Street, London WIP 5RW, UKTel: (071) 387 5550Fax: (071) 388 2756Sterns598 Broadway, New York, NY 10012, USATel: (212) 925 1648Fax: (212) 925 1689They also distribute other difficult to find Youssou N'Dour CD releaseslike the 1988 "Immigres" which I also bought.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 06:23:20 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDsMessage-ID: < 33A3C298.A3D15F51@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableI forgot to ask those of you outside the U.S. about a track on YoussouN'Dour's last senegalese release "Lii". There is a song on that albumcalled "Anim=E9", a duet with a brazilian artist (I think) called Massimo=Di Cataldo. Was that track a hit in Europe or elsewhere? Someone toldme it was popular but , as usual, I did not hear of it hear in the U.S.PeaceLat------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 06:30:48 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: Introduction to "Nigeria Watch" (fwd)]Message-ID: < 33A3C458.4A0BA818@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------67438065EFDFD6C66A4E17D6"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------67438065EFDFD6C66A4E17D6Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--------------67438065EFDFD6C66A4E17D6Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineReceived: from lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca (lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca [128.100.132.4])by finland.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with SMTP id VAA20458for < latir@EARTHLINK.NET >; Sat, 14 Jun 1997 21:53:35 -0700 (PDT)Received: from lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.4]) by lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <51516(3)>; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:47:33 -0400Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA (LISTSERV-TCP/IPrelease 1.8b) with spool id 95629 for AFRICA-N@LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:46:41 -0400Received: from chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.1]) by lserv.utcc.utoronto.cawith SMTP id <51075(4)>; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:46:37 -0400Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI) for africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca id AAA15212; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:46:31-0400X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitApproved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani < frabbani@CHASS.UTORONTO.CA Message-ID: < 199706150446.AAA15212@chass.utoronto.ca Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 00:46:31 -0400Reply-To: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service" < AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service" < AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani < frabbani@chass.utoronto.ca Subject: Introduction to "Nigeria Watch" (fwd)To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N < AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca > The Marek Enterprise, Inc. of Reston, Virginia, just 20 miles from> Washington, D.C., is pleased to announce the activation on June 8, 1997 of> "Nigeria Watch" on the World Wide Web (WWW). This WWW site is devoted> exclusively to news and analyses about Nigeria. The mission of "Nigeria> Watch" will be to promote the emancipation and economic development of the> people of Nigeria. Nigeria is currently ruled by a military dictatorship that> is inhibiting the economic, social and political development of the people of> Nigeria and of much of sub-Saharan Africa.> The aim of Nigeria Watch is to accelerate Nigeria's economic, political and> social advancement through the growth of information networks that enable> seamless exchanges of information within Nigeria and between Nigeria and the> global community. Nigeria Watch will help Nigerians transform their society> into an open one in which information flows rapidly, accurately, and freely.> As such, Nigeria Watch will enable Nigerians to use the tools of the> Information Age to rise to the level of economic and intellectual vitality> that is their rightful destiny.> Nigeria Watch can be visited at http://www.marekinc.com/Nigeriawatch.html > The Marek Enterprise, Inc., known as MAREK, has been operating a similar> site, now known as New Congo Net (NCN), formerly known as "Zaire Watch,"> since August 1996 (NCN is at http://www.marekinc.com/Zairewatch.html ). NCN> has grown over the past year to become a vital hub for information, analysis,> and exchange of viewpoints with ras evicted from power, tallied to 116,901> from around the world. NCN has scored over 230,000 visits since it was> founded in August 1996.> Nigeria Watch hopes to build up an even greater audience and hopes to become> even more active in the exchange of ideas and solutions for Nigeria's future.> Nigeria Watch hopes to offer Nigerians and friends of Nigeria around the> world an open forum for them to influence and shape events in Nigeria.> Nigeria Watch reports daily news briefs, editorials prepared by staff and by> interested participants, it posts letters from readers, invites community> organizations to post their organizations, announce their activities,> projects, and goals, and invites Nigerians to post their ideas for long-term> solutions to the nation's problems. Everyone is cordially invited to visit> and participate.> Ed Marek, Nigeria Watch producer and editor> P.S. With New Congo Net now operating in high gear for nearly a year, and> once Nigeria Watch gets going, MAREK plans next to tackle Sudan and activate> a "Sudan Watch." MAREK's vision is that once Congo, Nigeria, and Sudan are> free and become full members in good-standing of the international community,> such as has South Africa, then nearly all of sub-Saharan Africa will follow> suit and many of the long-held problems of the continent will more rapidly> whither away. MAREK subscribes to the statement made by Thomas Babington> MacCaulaybe governed - by public opinion and by the sword." We aim to work through> public opinion against those who so often depend on the sword.--------------67438065EFDFD6C66A4E17D6--------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 10:54:19 -0400 (EDT)From: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDsMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable=46YI: I provide a mali order service for West African CDs/Cassettes.Visit my catalog at my web site. http://www.drive.net/kora.htm Look for "Music by Mail Offerings" link. I can special order fromSterns or who ever might carry the music you are searching for.As I write this I am listening to a wonderful collection musicfrom Mali, --Musiques du Mali Banzoumana- this is a 2 cd set,put out by M=E9lodie (France).Please Write to me for info,PeaceDowda*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 08:57:27 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970615085522.8329C-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIEmmanuel Ndow commonly known as Sang Ndow as been added to the list. Wewelcome him and will look forward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 12:53:12 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 970615125311_1444185478@emout15.mail.aol.com Abdou,l think that we all find it refreshing that we have a gov't at last that willstand up to protect us. l believe we all appreciate that. What dissappointsme is that so many of you fail to see what a blunder the gov't has made ofthis Sissoho issue. THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE COME OUT AND SAID THAT A GUY WHOBRIBED ANOTHER COUNTRY'S OFFICIALS RATHER THAN CONDUCTING BUSSINESS VIA THEPROPER CHANNELS WAS REPRESENTING THEM. l beleive they did not want to juststand by and do nothing on his behalf, which is honourable, but they shouldhave chosen another method of letting him know that they have not abandonedhim. Saying he was on a mission on their behalf shows a lack of diplomaticsavvy to say the least. We do not want to be recognized by the internationalcommunity as a government that goes around conducting our affairs in anunder-handed manner. This is really the crux of the matter as far as l amconcerned. l find satisfaction in some of the things our present governmentdoes, e.g. the affair of those sisters in Kuwait, chartering a ship toevacuate our citizens in Sierra Leone. All these are things that we neverwitnessed with the Jawara regime. However, we must look at everything veysoberly and render constructive criticism. Our government must operate withtack , especially on matters with international exposure, and this hasnothing to do with pleasing anyone so that we can get aid from them.It has todo with national credidibility in the eyes of the World.We must not abandonthose we feel a need to protect, but we must do it with tack. IT WAS A BIGMISTAKE FOR THE GAMBIA GOV'T TO SAY THAT A GUY ON TRIAL FOR BRIBERY WAS ONOFFICIAL BUSSINESS FOR THE GAMBIA.JABOU.------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 19:09:39 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: BrazzavilleMessage-ID: < 33A42FDE.660F@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDATE=6/15/97TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-215733TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE/SUN. (S-O)BYLINE=JOHN PITMANDATELINE=KINSHASACONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: RENEWED VIOLENCE IN BRAZZAVILLE, THE REPUBLIC OF CONGO,HAS RAISED QUESTIONS ABOUT THE FATE OF PEACE TALKS SCHEDULED TOBEGIN MONDAY IN GABON. VOA'S JOHN PITMAN REPORTS FROM KINSHASA.TEXT: REPORTERS AT THE BRAZZAVILLE AIRPORT SAY FIGHTING HASSLOWLY INTENSIFIED OVER THE LAST FEW HOURS.FRENCH TROOPS AT THE AIRPORT ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN WITHDRAWINGTODAY, BUT THE RETREAT WILL TAKE SEVERAL DAYS. SOLDIERS AREREPORTEDLY FORTIFYING THEIR POSITIONS, IN ANTICIPATION OF A RUSHBY THE TWO WARRING SIDES TO TAKE THE AIRPORT AS THE FRENCH PULLOUT.THERE ARE UNCONFIRMED REPORTS THAT THE "COBRA" MILITIA LOYAL TOFORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO MAY HAVE TAKEN THE UPPERHAND IN THIS CONFLICT. A FRENCH SPOKESMAN AT THE AIRPORT SAYS HEBELIEVES THE "COBRAS" ARE ADVANCING ON THE AIRPORT, ANDREINFORCING THEIR TROOPS.MEANWHILE, TALKS BETWEEN ENVOYS REPRESENTING PRESIDENT PASCALLISSOUBA AND MR. SASSOU NGUESSO, ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BEGINMONDAY IN LIBREVILLE, THE CAPITAL OF GABON. HOWEVER, WITHOUT ACEASEFIRE ON THE GROUND, IT IS UNCLEAR HOW MUCH PROGRESS THENEGOTIATORS WILL BE ABLE TO MAKE. (SIGNED)NEB/JP/WJK15-Jun-97 4:48 AM EDT (0848 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 13:26:48 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDsMessage-ID: < 970615132645_-127081312@emout13.mail.aol.com In a message dated 6/15/97 9:55:49 AM, you wrote:< >l am interested in Etiole, Youssou Ndure and Malian releases. can you sendhard copy of a catalog. Let me know and l will give you my address.By theway, who are you?Jabou.------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 11:24:12 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: latir@earthlink.net Cc: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDsMessage-ID: < 199706151824.LAA08035@f40.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>From gambia-l-owner@u.washington.edu Sun Jun 15 03:22:30 1997>Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])> by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTP> id DAA18475; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 03:20:09 -0700>Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu[140.142.33.5])> by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTP> id DAA66228 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sun, 15 Jun 199703:20:01 -0700>Received: from norway.it.earthlink.net (norway-c.it.earthlink.net[204.119.177.49])> by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) withESMTP> id DAA27685 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 15 Jun 199703:19:59 -0700>Received: from latir.earthlink.net(1Cust123.Max38.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET [153.35.18.251])> by norway.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id DAA00901> for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 15 Jun 1997 03:19:57 -0700 (PDT)>Message-Id: < 33A3C298.A3D15F51@earthlink.net >Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 06:23:20 -0400>Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu >Precedence: bulk>From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: Etiole de Dakar CDs>References: < 33A3BD7E.E3ED7AC3@earthlink.net >MIME-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1>Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable>X-Mailer: Mozilla 4.0 [en] (Win95; I)>X-Priority: 3 (Normal)>X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>I forgot to ask those of you outside the U.S. about a track on Youssou>N'Dour's last senegalese release "Lii". There is a song on that album>called "Anim=E9", a duet with a brazilian artist (I think) calledMassimo=>Di Cataldo. Was that track a hit in Europe or elsewhere? Someone told>me it was popular but , as usual, I did not hear of it hear in the U.S.>Peace>LatI THINK I AM THE GREATEST YOUSSOU NDOUR FAN.WHEN I WAS IN THE GAMBIA IREGULARLY TRAVELLED TO DAKAR JUST TO ATTEND AN EVENING AT HIS NIGHT CLUB"THIOSSANE".YEAH!I ALSO THOUGHT THAT THE DUET WAS GOING TO BE A HIT IN THECHARTS,BUT UNFORTUNATELY IT DIDN'T HAPPEN.I HAVE GOT THE C.D. YOU AREREFERING TO,IT IS REALLY GOOD.THERE IS A YOUSSOU NDOUR HOME PAGE,QUITEDETAILED.MEANWHILE I HAVE FINISHED MY EXAMS,IT WENT ON VERY FINE.I AM WAITING FORMY TRAVELLING AGENCY TO BOOK ME ON THE NEXT AVAILABLE FLIGHT TOBANJUL,IT IS MOST LIKELY ON FRIDAY.EBRIMA.---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Jun 1997 22:17:09 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Looking for a Lamin BojangMessage-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970615221709.0068a568@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I'm looking for a Lamin Bojang who completed a teacher-training course inSierra Leone. He is supposed to be in either politics or commerce in theGambia. Unfortunately, I don't have any more information about him. If youhappen to even know of him, I'd really appreciate your sending along thedetails to c3p0@xsite.net ...Many thanks...- Francis------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 09:51:52 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970616085152.006e85b4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 12:53 15/06/97 -0400, JABOU wrote:" Abdou,.... What dissappoints me is that so many of you fail to see what a blunderthe gov't has made of this Sissoho issue.THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE COME OUT ANDSAID THAT A GUY WHOBRIBED ANOTHER COUNTRY'S OFFICIALS RATHER THAN CONDUCTINGBUSSINESS VIA THEPROPER CHANNELS WAS REPRESENTING THEM. l beleive they didnot want to juststand by and do nothing on his behalf, which is honourable, but they shouldhave chosen another method of letting him know that they have not abandonedhim..."JABOU, DO YOU HAVE A SUGGESTION OF WHAT OTHER METHOD "THEY SHOULD HAVE CHOSEN"??AM REALLY EAGER TO KNOW BECAUSE THE ONLY METHOD I COULD THINK OF WOULD BEHYPOCRITICAL - WHICH, IN MY OPINION, IS MORE IMMORAL THAN WHAT YOU ARESUGGESTING."... Saying he was on a mission on their behalf shows a lack of diplomaticsavvy to say the least. We do not want to be recognized by the internationalcommunity as a government that goes around conducting our affairs in anunder-handed manner..."HERE WE GO AGAIN, WOULD WE RATHER BE RECOGNIZED AS A COWARD OR WEAKGOVERNMENT WHICH DON'T HAVE THE GUTS TO STAND FOR WHAT WE BELIEF IS OURRIGHT BY DOING THINGS UNDER THE TABLE??? BESIDES, TELL ME OF ANY GOVERNMENTTHAT COULD CLAIM OF CONDUCTING ALL IT'S AFFAIRS IN A VERY "PURE AND CLEAN"MANNER. THE ONLY "PURITY" ANY GOVERNMENT COULD CLAIM UNDER SUCHCIRCUMSTANCES IS, "THE INTEREST OF IT'S PEOPLE". GAMBIA, AS FAR AS I KNOW,IS PLAYING IT'S CARDS AS OTHERS MIGHT DO. WHEN IT COMES TO "DECENCY" ININTERNATIONAL RELATIONS, THERE IS NO NATION WHOSE RECORD CAN BEAT THAT OFGAMBIA SINCE "INDEPENDENCE". WE HAVE NEVER CAUSED TROUBLE TO ANY OTHERNATION SINCE OUR NATIONHOOD. SO, WE SHOULD BE GUIDED BY OUR GOOD CONSCIENCEAND GIVE A DAMN (EXCUSE ME) ABOUT WHAT OTHERS MIGHT SAY AS LONG AS WE ARE ONOUR RIGHTFUL COURSE. I BELIEF THE GOVERNMENT, DURING THE TWO YEARS OFSANCTION, HAS DEMONSTRATED TO US THAT, AS SMALL A NATION AS WE ARE, IF WEBELIEF IN OURSELVES, A LOT COULD BE ACHIEVED AND SUSTAINED ON OUR OWN. MOSTOF US ARE OPTIMISTIC THAT, THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF AN END TO AFRICA'S HEAVYDEPENDENCE ON THE "INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY" - WHAT OR WHOEVER THAT CONCEPTMAY MEAN. IT IS INDICATIVE THOUGH, THAT WE ARE STILL SUFFERING FROM THEHANG-OVER.REGARDS,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 11:14:39 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian Home Affairs Minister Ends Dakar VisitMessage-ID: < 199706160908.LAA16007@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableGambian Home Affairs Minister Ends Dakar VisitJune 15, 1997DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Gambian minister of home and religious affairsMamadou Bojang, left Dakar on Sunday, after a 48-hour working visit toSenegal.During his stay here, Bojang and his Senegalese counterpart,Abdourahmane Sow, held a long working session to thrash out a numberof bilateral issues.In a final communique issued on Saturday, the two ministers agreed toset up a formal framework for exchanging views on common socialproblems, including, drug trafficking, the circulation of weapons,people and goods.The two ministers agreed to submit to the next ministerial meetingdraft frameworks to guide the reciprocal stay and settlement of theircitizens in their respective territories and activities along theircommon border.They also pledged to organise periodical meetings between borderadministrators and security services and establish a system ofinformation sharing, so as to enhance the existing cordial relationsbetween Gambian and Senegalese nationals.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: 16 Jun 1997 12:26:21 +0200From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Subject: UPDADTE AFRICAMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut33a51546Content-Return: ProhibitedMIME-Version: 1.0**************************AFRICAUPDATE**********************************1. Zimbabwe: Soldier Claims He Was Raped Three Times By ex-President***************************NEWS andBACKGROUND*****************************1. Soldier Claims He Was Raped Three Times By ex-PresidentThe Insider (Zimbabwe), May 19, 1997By Charles RukuniHarare - Jefta Dube was a young promising soccer star when he was spottedbythe then President of Zimbabwe Canaan Banana in November 1983.He was playing for police club Black Mambas and was a patrol officer (nowsergeant). Banana sent his driver to talk to him. Not only was Dubeoffereda place in Banana s team, State House Tornadoes, but he was also promotedtwo notches up to inspector skipping the rank of section officer (nowassistant inspector).This was like manna from heaven for the 23-year old police officer, one offive illegitimate children who had started off as a gardener and had onlyjoined the police force a year before also because of his soccer talent.Butit was also the beginning of an ordeal that was to culminate in Dubeshooting a fellow police officer to death.Banana was not only interested in Dube s soccer prowess but wanted him forwife . According to Dube, Banana raped him for three years and his appealsto his superiors including the then Police Commissioner Wiridzayi Nguruveand vice-President Simon Muzenda received a deaf ear. Everyone claimedtheycould not do anything against the Head of State.Dube is now in jail serving 10 years for shooting Constable PatrickMashiriin 1995 after he had allegedly called him Banana s wife . He never becamesoccer star, instead he was reduced to a junk and is so dependent on drugsthat while on remand in prison he managed to purchase a drug colloquiallyknown as malgatrax meant for mental patients just to keep himself high.Because of the rapes and molestation which started within a week of hismoving to State House he has nightmares all the time. He cannot even havesex with either his wife or girlfriend. But Dube was not alone.According to police several current and former students at the UniversityofZimbabwe, members of the defunct State House Tornadoes and members of thesecurity forces have come forward in the past two months claiming thattheywere sexually molested by Banana.Police are quoted as saying that the response was so overwhelming thattheywere now afraid that some of the allegations could be coming fromopportunists sensing a quick buck and have so far isolated eightcomplainants for further inquiry.Dube is suing Banana for $1.3 million. His wife is also understood to beplanning to sue Banana for $500 000 for the pain and anguish she too hasbeen caused since her marriage in 1986.But those coming forward today may perhaps be the lucky few. According toevidence given during Dube s trial, authorities and senior officialswithinthe ruling party were aware of Banana s homosexual tendencies atindependence but he was allowed to abuse officers meant to protect himwithimpunity.Some of those who were abused, may have given up after their efforts toexpose Banana were frustrated. It appears, Banana continued to have thisimpunity, which he allegedly bragged about to his victims, after he leftoffice because it appears there were several attempts to expose him butallto no avail.One soldier who claimed to have been raped three times in one night soonafter an end-of-year party for government ministers wrote to PresidentMugabe three months after he assumed office hoping that his plight wouldbelistened to but, it looks, he was ignored.The Insider has not been able to ascertain the authenticity of the letterorwhether it reached President Mugabe, but the soldier, who will only bereferred to as CD, genuinely believed he would get redress as he firmlybelieved that his problem could be solved by members of the ZANU- PFcentralcommittee. His letter which was obtained from a law firm which the soldierhad approached for assistance was full of hope.The Insider has also so far not been able to ascertain whether CD is stillin the army or not.Looking at his evidence and the one Dube gave during his trial thesimilarity of the evidence and the pattern of the alleged rapes is sosimilar one might think the two rehearsed their evidence, yet The Insiderobtained the letter nearly 10 years ago while Dube only gave his evidencefew months ago.CD wrote to President Mugabe on March 2, 1988 detailing how he hadallegedlybeen abused by Banana and how his pleas to the authorities had beenbrushedaside.CD who admitted he was not educated but decided to write to PresidentMugabein his broken English was from 1 Presidential Guard Battalion. He claimedhewas raped at least three times on the night of December 20, 1985 after aChristmas party for government ministers.CD claims that on the day in question he had actually been sent on dutywhile on protest as he was sick. Banana allegedly raped him, while he wasinfull uniform and later paid him $10. The serial number of the $10 note wasCA1184754 K. He was also given a 1986 calendar of Tornadoes Football Clubwhich had the logo: Batanai Mukunde. (Unite to Conquer).Like Dube, whose evidence was accepted by Judge David Bartlett and was notchallenged by the State, Banana initially invited CD to the main house todosome small chores.He then started asking him several questions, about where he came from,hisweight, what kind of music he liked and whether he could dance. Bananathenallegedly made sexually advances to him. CD claims that when he tried toleave, Banana allegedly told: " I am the law". If he left he would befired.Banana allegedly told him he would go the same way as former policecommissioner, Wiridzayi Nguruve, and pointed at the day's newspaper.The Insider has since confirmed that The Herald of December 20, 1985,indeedhad a lead story on the dismissal of Wiridzayi Nguruve.The story read: "Suspended commissioner Wiridzayi Nguruve has been sackedalong with two deputy commissioners, Mr Nesbert Madziwa and Mr GovatiMhora.Deputy commissioner Henry Mukurazhizha who has been acting commissionersince Mr Nguruve's suspension in February has been promoted tocommissioner,the Prime Minister Cde Mugabe announced at a news conference yesterday.Thedismissals took effect on Wednesday, the day President Banana assented tothe advice of the Prime Minister........"Also on the front page were pictures of President Mugabe and his presssecretary Lindiwe Sadza, Nguruve, Mhora, Madziwa and Mukurazhizha. At thebottom of the page was a picture of Banana shaking hands with Irishambassador to Zimbabwe Mary Tanney after she had presented hercredentials.The Insider also confirmed that Banana indeed hosted a Christmas party forgovernment ministers on December 20, 1985, which was a Friday. Althoughthere was no story in The Herald of December 21, there was a picture ofBanana flanked by Mrs Madelene Makonese and his wife Janet on one side andby Mrs Media Makurani and Mrs Pauline Mswaka on the other.The caption read: "Hundreds of people turned up for President Banana'sannual Christmas party at State House yesterday. Among them were cabinetministers, diplomats and other dignitaries..."CD claims that he was tripped and raped with his camouflage uniform on. Heclaims Banana was so happy after releasing himself that he seemed to beenjoying it all.After raping him for the second time, CD claims Banana even asked him: Howdo you like it? and what a night it had been. When he called him for thethird time, CD claims, Banana told him: Let's do it for the last time.During his trial Dube said in December 1983, in his first week in his newjob as an aide to the President, Banana asked him to dance and put onballroom music. He said although he had told Banana that he could notdance,the former President offered to teach him a few steps and as they dancedhenoticed that his penis was erect.Banana then kissed him and inserted his tongue in his mouth. He excusedhimself and as he left, he patted Dube's bottom and said: This is the foodof the elders.He said that in June 1984 Banana invited him for a drink and although heasked for a Fanta he believes Banana spiked his drink. He passed out andwhen he came to he did not have his trousers on.There was semen between his buttocks and Banana was standing over him,dressed in a Mao jacket, grinning. He told Dube: "We have helpedourselves."Dube also said when he tried to expose the molestation, Banana told himthere was nothing he could do. "I am the highest court of appeal," heallegedly bragged.CD says in his letter although he had been aware that Banana was ahomosexual he had never believed this would happen to him. He reported thealleged rape to a Cde Shirihuru on December 23.CD says Shirihuru was the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and he reportedtohim because the minister Enos Nkala was not around.Although simple calculation seems to imply that CD reported the allegedrapethree days later, the reality is that he reported it on the first workingday. December 20 was a Friday and December 23 a Monday.CD says three other people including one from intelligence were also toldabout the case. Cde Startered who appeared to be from intelligenceallegedlypromised CD that he would get to the bottom of the problem as this couldnotbe tolerated.But like Dube, the only solution to CD s problem was to transfer him. Hewasgiven a scholarship to go back to school. Dube was transferred to Gweruafter his three-year ordeal.The Insider has established that although Enos Nkala was indeed theMinisterof Home Affairs at the time he did not have a deputy. In 1985, there were11deputy ministers but these were for local government, education, trade,finance, labour, public construction, youth, transport, lands, informationand health.The only Shirihuru who was a high ranking official is the late EdsonShirihuru who was in intelligence.As CD stated, it appears it was common knowledge soon after he assumedoffice that Banana was a homosexual and that he was abusing officers whoguarded him.John Chademana, a former assistant police commissioner, who referred Dubefirst to the police commissioner and later to vice-President Simon Muzendasaid he was not surprised when Dube told him about the alleged sexualabusebecause police had received intelligence reports about Banana s behavioursince 1981. Even Vice President Muzenda was allegedly also not surprised.According to the Mail and Guardian, when Dube and his colleaguesintroducedthemselves to dignitaries at a State banquet, the former Defence MinisterErnest Kadungure was quoted as saying: These people work for this man whoabuses other men . The then army commander, Solomon Mujuru is quoted ashaving remarked: I have already withdrawn my men from State House.According to sources, there is a feeling among some of the top ZANU- PFofficials that those who were allegedly abused by Banana wanted it. Theyclaim that those who did not beat Banana up and were never reprimanded.Butas CD wrote, Banana told his victims he was the law. According to Dube, hewas the Highest Court of Appeal .Banana seemed to be praying on the most vulnerable. But his world , itappears, is now crumbling. Although he is on a state pension and is notallowed to seek a job unless he forfeits his pension, Banana is reportedtohave applied to the University of Zimbabwe for a full-time job as aprofessor, but was turned down.He is already a professor in theology but is not on salary. Sources say hewas told his application could not be considered until his case was over.According to the Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act, Bananaisentitled to a government office, a private secretary, a Mercedes Benz car,domestic worker, a cook, a gardener,two drivers and two colour televisionsets all provided and paid for by the State.The act also states that the annual pension of a former President ofZimbabwe who has completed at least one term of office shall be equal totheannual salary payable to him as President on the day he vacated office.Banana's salary was $77 100 when he retired. This was a handsome amount atthat time, but peanuts today unless it has been adjusted. Even Members ofParliament are being paid much more than that. President Mugabe is nowpaidmore than three times that. Lecturers at the university earn at leastdoublethat.With President Mugabe's stance on gays, most people must have beenoutragedat Banana's behaviour which even gays have condemned as he was allegedlyraping his victims.But since it is now common knowledge that almost everyone in theleadershipnew about this at independence and they did not prosecute him despiteseveral approaches by his victims, the question is:What is going tomotivatethem to prosecute him now?Banana may have his faults but he has also contributed significantly toboththe country and the continent. By accepting to become President after thethen ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo had declined, he brought about unity andcontinued to play a key role in bringing about the unity that now prevailsin the country. ZANU and ZAPU only united in 1987 when Banana retired asPresident.He has also played a crucial role in the development of soccer, althoughsome might argue that the most popular game in the country was also hishunting ground. He has played a key peacekeeping role in Liberia. He hasalso contributed in the development of literature through his variousbooks.And talking about books, one question that has never been asked is: Whathappened to his grand idea to rewrite the Bible? Could it have been a wayoftrying to come to terms with his condition since most of those who areagainst gays tend to use the holy book?*************************************ENDS************************************The Norwegian Council for Africa (Fellesr}det for Afrika)is a non-profit making NGO.RegardsBa-Musa CeesayNORAD------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 13:47:57 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: GHANA'S TEST TUBE BABYMessage-ID: < 01BC7A5B.EF67C860@dibl.qatar.net.qa ----------From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 09/OYN/1418 08:57 aTo: ' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' Subject: RE: GHANA'S TEST TUBE BABY< >------------------------------Date: 16 Jun 1997 12:43:40 +0200From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Subject: UPDATE AFRICAMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut33a5196fContent-Return: ProhibitedMIME-Version: 1.0-----------------------------------------------------------****************************AFRICAUPDATE**********************************1. Zimbabwe: Soldier Claims He Was Raped Three Times By ex-President***************************NEWS andBACKGROUND*****************************1. Soldier Claims He Was Raped Three Times By ex-PresidentThe Insider (Zimbabwe), May 19, 1997By Charles RukuniHarare - Jefta Dube was a young promising soccer star when he was spottedbythe then President of Zimbabwe Canaan Banana in November 1983.He was playing for police club Black Mambas and was a patrol officer (nowsergeant). Banana sent his driver to talk to him. Not only was Dubeoffereda place in Banana s team, State House Tornadoes, but he was also promotedtwo notches up to inspector skipping the rank of section officer (nowassistant inspector).This was like manna from heaven for the 23-year old police officer, one offive illegitimate children who had started off as a gardener and had onlyjoined the police force a year before also because of his soccer talent.Butit was also the beginning of an ordeal that was to culminate in Dubeshooting a fellow police officer to death.Banana was not only interested in Dube s soccer prowess but wanted him forwife . According to Dube, Banana raped him for three years and his appealsto his superiors including the then Police Commissioner Wiridzayi Nguruveand vice-President Simon Muzenda received a deaf ear. Everyone claimedtheycould not do anything against the Head of State.Dube is now in jail serving 10 years for shooting Constable PatrickMashiriin 1995 after he had allegedly called him Banana s wife . He never becamesoccer star, instead he was reduced to a junk and is so dependent on drugsthat while on remand in prison he managed to purchase a drug colloquiallyknown as malgatrax meant for mental patients just to keep himself high.Because of the rapes and molestation which started within a week of hismoving to State House he has nightmares all the time. He cannot even havesex with either his wife or girlfriend. But Dube was not alone.According to police several current and former students at the UniversityofZimbabwe, members of the defunct State House Tornadoes and members of thesecurity forces have come forward in the past two months claiming thattheywere sexually molested by Banana.Police are quoted as saying that the response was so overwhelming thattheywere now afraid that some of the allegations could be coming fromopportunists sensing a quick buck and have so far isolated eightcomplainants for further inquiry.Dube is suing Banana for $1.3 million. His wife is also understood to beplanning to sue Banana for $500 000 for the pain and anguish she too hasbeen caused since her marriage in 1986.But those coming forward today may perhaps be the lucky few. According toevidence given during Dube s trial, authorities and senior officialswithinthe ruling party were aware of Banana s homosexual tendencies atindependence but he was allowed to abuse officers meant to protect himwithimpunity.Some of those who were abused, may have given up after their efforts toexpose Banana were frustrated. It appears, Banana continued to have thisimpunity, which he allegedly bragged about to his victims, after he leftoffice because it appears there were several attempts to expose him butallto no avail.One soldier who claimed to have been raped three times in one night soonafter an end-of-year party for government ministers wrote to PresidentMugabe three months after he assumed office hoping that his plight wouldbelistened to but, it looks, he was ignored.The Insider has not been able to ascertain the authenticity of the letterorwhether it reached President Mugabe, but the soldier, who will only bereferred to as CD, genuinely believed he would get redress as he firmlybelieved that his problem could be solved by members of the ZANU- PFcentralcommittee. His letter which was obtained from a law firm which the soldierhad approached for assistance was full of hope.The Insider has also so far not been able to ascertain whether CD is stillin the army or not.Looking at his evidence and the one Dube gave during his trial thesimilarity of the evidence and the pattern of the alleged rapes is sosimilar one might think the two rehearsed their evidence, yet The Insiderobtained the letter nearly 10 years ago while Dube only gave his evidencefew months ago.CD wrote to President Mugabe on March 2, 1988 detailing how he hadallegedlybeen abused by Banana and how his pleas to the authorities had beenbrushedaside.CD who admitted he was not educated but decided to write to PresidentMugabein his broken English was from 1 Presidential Guard Battalion. He claimedhewas raped at least three times on the night of December 20, 1985 after aChristmas party for government ministers.CD claims that on the day in question he had actually been sent on dutywhile on protest as he was sick. Banana allegedly raped him, while he wasinfull uniform and later paid him $10. The serial number of the $10 note wasCA1184754 K. He was also given a 1986 calendar of Tornadoes Football Clubwhich had the logo: Batanai Mukunde. (Unite to Conquer).Like Dube, whose evidence was accepted by Judge David Bartlett and was notchallenged by the State, Banana initially invited CD to the main house todosome small chores.He then started asking him several questions, about where he came from,hisweight, what kind of music he liked and whether he could dance. Bananathenallegedly made sexually advances to him. CD claims that when he tried toleave, Banana allegedly told: " I am the law". If he left he would befired.Banana allegedly told him he would go the same way as former policecommissioner, Wiridzayi Nguruve, and pointed at the day's newspaper.The Insider has since confirmed that The Herald of December 20, 1985,indeedhad a lead story on the dismissal of Wiridzayi Nguruve.The story read: "Suspended commissioner Wiridzayi Nguruve has been sackedalong with two deputy commissioners, Mr Nesbert Madziwa and Mr GovatiMhora.Deputy commissioner Henry Mukurazhizha who has been acting commissionersince Mr Nguruve's suspension in February has been promoted tocommissioner,the Prime Minister Cde Mugabe announced at a news conference yesterday.Thedismissals took effect on Wednesday, the day President Banana assented tothe advice of the Prime Minister........"Also on the front page were pictures of President Mugabe and his presssecretary Lindiwe Sadza, Nguruve, Mhora, Madziwa and Mukurazhizha. At thebottom of the page was a picture of Banana shaking hands with Irishambassador to Zimbabwe Mary Tanney after she had presented hercredentials.The Insider also confirmed that Banana indeed hosted a Christmas party forgovernment ministers on December 20, 1985, which was a Friday. Althoughthere was no story in The Herald of December 21, there was a picture ofBanana flanked by Mrs Madelene Makonese and his wife Janet on one side andby Mrs Media Makurani and Mrs Pauline Mswaka on the other.The caption read: "Hundreds of people turned up for President Banana'sannual Christmas party at State House yesterday. Among them were cabinetministers, diplomats and other dignitaries..."CD claims that he was tripped and raped with his camouflage uniform on. Heclaims Banana was so happy after releasing himself that he seemed to beenjoying it all.After raping him for the second time, CD claims Banana even asked him: Howdo you like it? and what a night it had been. When he called him for thethird time, CD claims, Banana told him: Let's do it for the last time.During his trial Dube said in December 1983, in his first week in his newjob as an aide to the President, Banana asked him to dance and put onballroom music. He said although he had told Banana that he could notdance,the former President offered to teach him a few steps and as they dancedhenoticed that his penis was erect.Banana then kissed him and inserted his tongue in his mouth. He excusedhimself and as he left, he patted Dube's bottom and said: This is the foodof the elders.He said that in June 1984 Banana invited him for a drink and although heasked for a Fanta he believes Banana spiked his drink. He passed out andwhen he came to he did not have his trousers on.There was semen between his buttocks and Banana was standing over him,dressed in a Mao jacket, grinning. He told Dube: "We have helpedourselves."Dube also said when he tried to expose the molestation, Banana told himthere was nothing he could do. "I am the highest court of appeal," heallegedly bragged.CD says in his letter although he had been aware that Banana was ahomosexual he had never believed this would happen to him. He reported thealleged rape to a Cde Shirihuru on December 23.CD says Shirihuru was the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and he reportedtohim because the minister Enos Nkala was not around.Although simple calculation seems to imply that CD reported the allegedrapethree days later, the reality is that he reported it on the first workingday. December 20 was a Friday and December 23 a Monday.CD says three other people including one from intelligence were also toldabout the case. Cde Startered who appeared to be from intelligenceallegedlypromised CD that he would get to the bottom of the problem as this couldnotbe tolerated.But like Dube, the only solution to CD s problem was to transfer him. Hewasgiven a scholarship to go back to school. Dube was transferred to Gweruafter his three-year ordeal.The Insider has established that although Enos Nkala was indeed theMinisterof Home Affairs at the time he did not have a deputy. In 1985, there were11deputy ministers but these were for local government, education, trade,finance, labour, public construction, youth, transport, lands, informationand health.The only Shirihuru who was a high ranking official is the late EdsonShirihuru who was in intelligence.As CD stated, it appears it was common knowledge soon after he assumedoffice that Banana was a homosexual and that he was abusing officers whoguarded him.John Chademana, a former assistant police commissioner, who referred Dubefirst to the police commissioner and later to vice-President Simon Muzendasaid he was not surprised when Dube told him about the alleged sexualabusebecause police had received intelligence reports about Banana s behavioursince 1981. Even Vice President Muzenda was allegedly also not surprised.According to the Mail and Guardian, when Dube and his colleaguesintroducedthemselves to dignitaries at a State banquet, the former Defence MinisterErnest Kadungure was quoted as saying: These people work for this man whoabuses other men . The then army commander, Solomon Mujuru is quoted ashaving remarked: I have already withdrawn my men from State House.According to sources, there is a feeling among some of the top ZANU- PFofficials that those who were allegedly abused by Banana wanted it. Theyclaim that those who did not beat Banana up and were never reprimanded.Butas CD wrote, Banana told his victims he was the law. According to Dube, hewas the Highest Court of Appeal .Banana seemed to be praying on the most vulnerable. But his world , itappears, is now crumbling. Although he is on a state pension and is notallowed to seek a job unless he forfeits his pension, Banana is reportedtohave applied to the University of Zimbabwe for a full-time job as aprofessor, but was turned down.He is already a professor in theology but is not on salary. Sources say hewas told his application could not be considered until his case was over.According to the Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits Act, Bananaisentitled to a government office, a private secretary, a Mercedes Benz car,domestic worker, a cook, a gardener,two drivers and two colour televisionsets all provided and paid for by the State.The act also states that the annual pension of a former President ofZimbabwe who has completed at least one term of office shall be equal totheannual salary payable to him as President on the day he vacated office.Banana's salary was $77 100 when he retired. This was a handsome amount atthat time, but peanuts today unless it has been adjusted. Even Members ofParliament are being paid much more than that. President Mugabe is nowpaidmore than three times that. Lecturers at the university earn at leastdoublethat.With President Mugabe's stance on gays, most people must have beenoutragedat Banana's behaviour which even gays have condemned as he was allegedlyraping his victims.But since it is now common knowledge that almost everyone in theleadershipnew about this at independence and they did not prosecute him despiteseveral approaches by his victims, the question is:What is going tomotivatethem to prosecute him now?Banana may have his faults but he has also contributed significantly toboththe country and the continent. By accepting to become President after thethen ZAPU leader Joshua Nkomo had declined, he brought about unity andcontinued to play a key role in bringing about the unity that now prevailsin the country. ZANU and ZAPU only united in 1987 when Banana retired asPresident.He has also played a crucial role in the development of soccer, althoughsome might argue that the most popular game in the country was also hishunting ground. He has played a key peacekeeping role in Liberia. He hasalso contributed in the development of literature through his variousbooks.And talking about books, one question that has never been asked is: Whathappened to his grand idea to rewrite the Bible? Could it have been a wayoftrying to come to terms with his condition since most of those who areagainst gays tend to use the holy book?*************************************ENDS************************************The Norwegian Council for Africa (Fellesr}det for Afrika)is a non-profit making NGO.RegardsBa-Musa CeesayNORAD------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 13:01:31 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < 199706161106.NAA02273@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. Njie,Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussionmay become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?) ha=previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political andeconomic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially inrelation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was tosuggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, interalia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a ver=big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing thedemocratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned aremere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting points.So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological poin=of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour of =people, it may prove to be very helpfull.=20On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific ethn=icentities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquelyGambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim thatthere is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matteraltogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70splayed exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the majorlanguages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only thesongs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. Byany international standards, their performance was unique. Their music wa=truly representative of the majority of the people who live in thatgeographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with prid=identify herself with them. The political implications here are tremendou=s:If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, that=20all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way inenhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easierfor the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to us,and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS COUNTR=CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS, O=THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKEDEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively combatti=ngcorruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhanceprogress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whoseprogress"]=20----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful thinkin=g,but it is not.=20One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to s=etup a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was t=solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD followingthe July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men an=women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVESREPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN ANATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT TH=EYMATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE INTHEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how manyhundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmersdo. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, waves =ofcoups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems ofgovernment and especially the method of succession enshrined inWestminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our politic=alsystems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governmentsand their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the nee=for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involvingthem in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's mentalit=y.You could either let it take its natural cause, like former PresidentJawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope byeducation, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schooling =Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have allbeen to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to imposeany value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educatedAfricans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very marginalise=Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infactnot OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day i=primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be pa=rtof Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of herproblems.=20THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.Sidibeh.=20Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List=C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed ==20to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would ==20be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20make our education system more suited to other needs.However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =20in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done ==20is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, ==20effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =20For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20such by the people for whom it is intended.The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =20circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =20not to go about changing cultural practices.On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> Malanding, and M. Njie,> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and star=> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polypho=ny> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rath=er> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blendwhose> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object o=my> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhatchaotic.> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seeme=to> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing andmaking> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions ar=> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we m=ay> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want tolive> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our ow=> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here andnow> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of itthat> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above culturaloutlook)> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it isnot> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20> Sidibeh.> =20>=20> ----------> > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36> >=20> > Momodou,> > I think you have some valid points when you say:> >=20> >=20> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.Every> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what i=> > going to be the effect of western models of development on ourcherished> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) mus=be> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economicconsequences?> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, an=> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savin=gs> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for> instanc....> >=20> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that thesecountry's> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of t=he> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones selfwith.> =20> >=20> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do notthink> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems> tend to be different.=20> >=20> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people thanever> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who isuseful> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sen=to> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.> >=20> > Malanding>=20----------------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 17:20:21 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < 01BC7A79.9DCCAFC0@diaj.qatar.net.qa HELLO MR.SIDIBEH!THANKS FOR SUCH ANALYTICAL CLARITY.MY LOVE TO YAA BIN AND THE CHILDREN.REGARDS BASSS!!----------From: Momodou S Sidibeh[SMTP: momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com Sent: 10/OYN/1418 02:01 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Mr. Njie,Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussionmay become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?) hadpreviously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political andeconomic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially inrelation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was tosuggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, interalia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a verybig issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing thedemocratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned aremere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting points.So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological pointof view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour of apeople, it may prove to be very helpfull.On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific ethnicentities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquelyGambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim thatthere is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matteraltogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70splayed exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the majorlanguages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only thesongs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. Byany international standards, their performance was unique. Their music wastruly representative of the majority of the people who live in thatgeographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with prideidentify herself with them. The political implications here are tremendous:If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, thatall Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way inenhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easierfor the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to us,and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS COUNTRYCALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS, ORTHE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKEDEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively combattingcorruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhanceprogress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whoseprogress"]----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful thinking,but it is not.One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to setup a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was tosolicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD followingthe July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men andwomen, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVESREPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN ANATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT THEYMATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE INTHEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how manyhundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmersdo. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, waves ofcoups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems ofgovernment and especially the method of succession enshrined inWestminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our politicalsystems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governmentsand their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the needfor the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involvingthem in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's mentality.You could either let it take its natural cause, like former PresidentJawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope byeducation, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schooling -Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have allbeen to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to imposeany value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educatedAfricans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very marginalisedAfricans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infactnot OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day inprimary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be partof Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of herproblems.THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.Sidibeh.Fran: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListAmne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposedto evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this wouldbe in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practicescan more easily be changed than others. For example, we canchange the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we canmake our education system more suited to other needs.However, those aspects referred to, not without someexaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to createproblems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges orpolicemen, telling the people what they should or should notdo. Any critical assessment of our culutral features willnecessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection.Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessmentin the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being doneis slow by some people's standards, but we have always beentaking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Manycultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared.Education is the best means of ensuring that people makeinformed decisions regarding their way of life, rather thanattempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day,effective change can only come about if the people accept it.For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen assuch by the people for whom it is intended.The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of femalecircumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in hownot to go about changing cultural practices.On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> Malanding, and M. Njie,> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blendwhose> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object ofmy> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhatchaotic.> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemedto> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing andmaking> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want tolive> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here andnow> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of itthat> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above culturaloutlook)> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it isnot> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].> Sidibeh.> ----------> > Fran: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Amne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36> >> > Momodou,> > I think you have some valid points when you say:> >> >> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.Every> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is> > going to be the effect of western models of development on ourcherished> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) mustbe> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economicconsequences?> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for> instanc....> >> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that thesecountry's> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones selfwith.> >> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do notthink> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems> tend to be different.> >> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people thanever> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who isuseful> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sentto> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.> >> > Malanding---------------------------------------- Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 17:02:05

Date: 16 Jun 1997 18:29:28 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: Poverty tighten

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 11-Jun-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: Poverty tightens its Stranglehold //repeat//



//Att Editors: The following is EMBARGOED and may not be printed

or otherwise reproduced before 1000 GMT Thursday 12 June//



By Gumisai Mutume



CAPE TOWN, Jun 11 (IPS) -- Poverty remains one of the losing

battles being fought on the African continent, the United Nations

Development Programme (UNDP) says.



In its 1997 Human Development Report, launched here Thursday,

the UNDP says Sub-Saharan Africa together with South Asia are the

two regions hardest hit by poverty.



''Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest proportion of people in --

and the fastest growth in -- human poverty,'' says the report.

''Some 220 million people in the region are income-poor ... and it

is estimated that by 2000, half the people in Sub-Saharan Africa

will be in income poverty.''



This year's report focuses on poverty -- income poverty and

poverty from a human development perspective, that is

opportunities for living a tolerable life.



Across the world poverty has been reduced in the past 50 years

more than it has fallen in the previous 500, the report says. But

the progress has been marked by ups and downs, some regions often

lagging behind others.



''This is the only continent in the world that will become

poorer in the 21st century than it was in the 20th century,'' says

Djibril Diallo, UNDP's Director of Public Affairs.



All of the countries, except one, ranked at the bottom of the

new Human Poverty Index (HPI) introduced in this year's report are

in Africa: Niger, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Mali,

Cambodia and Mozambique. Human poverty exceeds 50 percent of the

population in these countries.



''The cause for greatest concern for Sub-Saharan Africa is that

poverty is increasing,'' the report warns. The least developed

countries in the region face the biggest challenges and require

special international support.



''The situation is not monolithic,'' says Renosi Mokate of the

Centre for Reconstruction and Development at South Africa's

University of Pretoria. ''One major contributory factor is

political instability. We tend to see a general correlation

between levels of poverty and lack of stability.''



Conflict prevention and resolution, debt relief, more and

better directed aid, opening up of global markets especially for

the continent's agricultural produce could all help assist in

tackling poverty.



Mokate, a development specialist, says talk of macro-economic

stability tends to be interpreted as keeping government budget

deficits low.



World Bank and International Monetary Fund-led structural

adjustment programmes, currently in full swing across the

continent, also preach government austerity.



''Yet human resource capacities require more government

spending in areas such as education and health. This is often the

dilemma many countries face,'' she told IPS.



Another millstone around the necks of Sub-Saharan African

countries is an ever increasing debt burden. The debt of the

world's 41 poorest countries, most of them in Africa, has risen to

215 billion dollars from 183 billion in 1990 and 55 billion in

1980.



''However, there are islands of hope which could be the basis

for recovery,'' Diallo says. ''For instance there is an increase

in the number of countries turning to good governance and

democracy.''



This year's report is the eighth in a series of annual reports

compiled by UNDP's Human Development Team led by Richard Jolly in

collaboration with a group of scholars.



''Just when the possibilities for advance should be greater

than ever, new global pressures are creating or threatening

further increases in poverty,'' the authors say.



Slow economic growth and stagnation has hit 100 countries, and

conflict continues in 30 countries, most of which are in

Africa.(end/ips/gm/pm 97)= 06111811 HRE091





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: 16 Jun 1997 18:31:31 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: LABOUR: Non Aligned Movement Oppose

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 11-Jun-97 ***



Title: LABOUR: Non Aligned Movement Opposes ILO Director's Report



by Gustavo Capdevila



GENEVA, Jun 11 (IPS) - The Non Aligned countries rejected the

report by director general of the International Labour

Organisation (ILO), Michel Hansenne, Wednesday, as it ''implicitly

endorses the social clause.''



In a declaration before the International Work Conference,

currently meeting in Geneva, the Non Aligned Movement (NAM)

countries reawakened debate of the social clause which sets the

industrialised and developing nations at odds.



The social clause, which aimed to make free trade conditional

on the fulfilment of international labour norms was officially

discarded following the last ministerial meeting of the World

Trade Organisation (WTO), according to the NAM declaration.



The ministerial conference of the WTO in Singapore last

December rejected ''the use of labour norms with protectionist

aims'' stipulating that comparative advantages, especially the

developing countries with low salaries ''should not be brought

into the matter.''



However, Hansene's report goes against these criteria

''appearing to adhere to the protectionist outlook which links

trade to labour norms,'' said the NAM.



Colombia's ambassador to the international bodies in Geneva,

Gustavo Castro Guerrero, read the declaration out Wednesday,

during the plenary session of the conference.



Castro said he was doing this in the name of the 113 NAM member

States and the five observers, including China, adding that four

members of the block - Chile, Jamaica, South Africa and Venezuela -

were formulating reservations on the document.



The NAM declaration flatly questioned Hansene's proposals in

his report on the normative action of the ILO in the era of

globalisation.



The director general proposed member States adopt measures to

assure trade liberalisation is accompanied by social progress.



He promoted the observance of basic human rights in the labour

sphere, set out in the basic ILO agreements: union freedoms and

collective negotiation, heavy labour, the war on discrimination

and the minimum working age.



Another of his suggestions was for the use of a ''social global

sticker'' to be awarded to producers who observe the principles

set out in the basic agreements.



The NAM expressed its concern at Hansene's report as it has

several imperfections and ''introduced an unsustainable link

between the labour norms and trade,'' which it considers

unacceptable, said Castro.



The ministerial conference in Singapore ''did not confer the

ILO a new mandate to take an initiative on trade and labour

norms,'' he added.



Taking an openly controversial stance, the NAM said the

diversity in the application of labour norms basically reflects

the differences in levels of economic development.



''The labour norms are not the main cause of the comparative

advantage of the developing countries,'' said the declaration.

Furthermore, ''there is no evidence that lower levels of social

protection affect the commercial parameters,'' they said.



The NAM declaration practically decided the fate of Hansene's

report, but the leader still has another two years to go at the

head of the ILO.



The opinions on the report expressed by delgates during the

International Labour Conference will set the tone for the

judgement made by the ILO Administrative Coucil.



The next Council meeting will take place on June 20, following

the close of the conference. And the following session is planned

for next November. (END/IPS/tra-so/pc/ag/sm/97)





Origin: Montevideo/LABOUR/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 21:16:32 +0100

From: Bahary <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: BRAZZAVILLE

Message-ID: <

Mime-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



DATE=6/16/97

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-215755

TITLE=CONGO / BRAZZAVILLE (L)

BYLINE=JOHN PITMAN

DATELINE=KINSHASA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: NEGOTIATORS FROM THE TWO WARRING SIDES IN

CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE ARE SET TO MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME TODAY

(MONDAY) IN LIBREVILLE, THE CAPITAL OF GABON. V-O-A'S JOHN

PITMAN REPORTS THE MEETING WILL FOCUS ON WAYS TO END 11 DAYS OF

CIVIL WAR.



TEXT: A GREAT DEAL OF INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION IS FOCUSED ON THE

LIBREVILLE TALKS. THE U-N SPECIAL ENVOY FOR CENTRAL AFRICA,

MOHAMED SAHNOUN, WILL ATTEND THE MEETINGS, AS WILL

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT AND THE EUROPEAN

UNION. THE U-S STATE DEPARTMENT HAS ALSO EXPRESSED ITS SUPPORT

FOR A PEACEFUL RESOLUTION TO THE CONFLICT.



THE TALKS THEMSELVES WILL BE MEDIATED BY GABON'S PRESIDENT, OMAR

BONGO.



THE ENVOYS FROM CONGO PRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA AND FORMER

PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO ARRIVED IN LIBREVILLE ACCOMPANIED

BY THE MAYOR OF BRAZZAVILLE, BERNARD KOLELAS. MR. KOLELAS HAS

PLAYED A KEY ROLE IN BRINGING THE TWO SIDES TOGETHER -- AND HAS

PROPOSED MUCH OF THE AGENDA.



IN ADDITION TO NEGOTIATING A LASTING CEASEFIRE, THE TWO RIVALS

ALSO WILL DISCUSS WAYS TO ENSURE SECURITY DURING NEXT MONTH'S

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE, WHICH ARE STILL

SCHEDULED FOR JULY 27TH.



OTHER ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE OPENING THE CITY FOR

HUMANITARIAN GROUPS TO COLLECT THE DEAD, AND A PROPOSAL FOR

INTERNATIONAL PEACEKEEPERS TO PATROL THE CAPITAL DURING THE

VOTING.



MEANWHILE, THE FRENCH ARMY SAYS ITS EVACUATION MISSION -- CODE

NAMED "OPERATION PELICAN" -- IS OVER. ABOUT 300 FRENCH SOLDIERS

ARE EXPECTED TO LEAVE BRAZZAVILLE TODAY, WITH THE REMAINING 900

TO PULL OUT DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS.



DURING THE PAST 11 DAYS, OPERATION PELICAN HAS EVACUATED MORE

THAN FIVE-THOUSAND FOREIGNERS -- BUT AT THE COST OF ONE FRENCH

SOLDIER'S LIFE.



THE FRENCH WITHDRAWAL HAS SPARKED NEW FIGHTING AROUND THE

AIRPORT, AS BOTH SIDES JOCKEY FOR POSITION TO GRAB THIS VALUABLE

PIECE OF REAL ESTATE WHEN THE FRENCH ARE GONE.



REPORTS FROM THE SCENE SAY MR. SASSOU NGUESSO'S "COBRA MILITIA"

APPEARS TO HAVE THE UPPER HAND IN THE CONTEST. FRENCH SOLDIERS

REPORT SEEING MILITIAMEN MOVING HEAVY ARTILLERY INTO POSITION

CLOSE TO THE AIRPORT PERIMETER.



SOUNDS OF SPORADIC FIGHTING NEAR THE BRAZZAVILLE AIRPORT CAN BE

HEARD HERE ACROSS THE RIVER IN KINSHASA. THE REST OF

BRAZZAVILLE, INCLUDING THE DOWNTOWN AREA, WHICH WAS SCENE TO SOME

OF THIS WAR'S WORST BATTLES, APPEARS QUIET.



THERE IS STILL NO FIRM DEATH TOLL FROM THE VIOLENCE, WHICH

BEGAN JUNE FIFTH, WHEN GOVERNMENT TROOPS TRIED TO DISARM MR.

SASSOU NGUESSO'S MILITIA. HOWEVER, SOME WITNESSES SAY THE NUMBER

OF BODIES STILL LYING IN THE STREETS SUGGESTS THE TOTAL MAY RISE

INTO THE THOUSANDS. (SIGNED)



NEB/JP/JWH



16-Jun-97 5:16 AM EDT (0916 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 23:08:08 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Mr. Sedibeh's Article

Message-ID: <



Basically, what am doing is offerring commentary and seeking more

information. I AM NOT that familia wiyh events in the Gambia but I would like

to say this: Since Jammeh took power I' ve recognize the inexperience on his

and his misters part i.e take the incident of a minister accuse of going to

another country to bribe somebody it should have been tackle headon instead

of legitimizing by saying that the minister was on official duty, that in my

opinion is sending a wrong signal in effect the gov't is condoning suck a

practice





Thanks

Sang



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 09:59:35 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: simplicity not pomposity

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



" THANK YOU FOR SUCH AN ANALYTICAL CLARITY " .

WOULD IT NOT BE IN THE BEST INTEREST OF OTHER

PEOPLE ON THE LIST LIKE MYSELF , FOR PEOPLE TO REFRAIN

FROM USING SUCH A POMPOUS WAY OF EXPRESSING THEIR

UNDERSTANDING OF THE ENGLISH GRAMMAR . I BELIEVE

THAT THE MOST APPRECIABLE WAY OF EXPRESSING

ONES ENGLISH GRAMMAR IS TO BE SIMPLE , PRECISE

AND CONCISE , THAT WAY ONE IS NOT DEPRIVING THE

LESS FORTUNATE PEOPLE WHO COULD NOT ACHIEVE

HIGHER EDUCATION . DOING THINGS IN A SIMPLE WAY

IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS IN EVERY WORK OF LIFE .



IN EXAMS EG THE MORE POMPOUS ONE IS IN ONES

GRAMMAR , THE MORE LIKELY THAT ONE WILL FAIL ,

BUT THE MORE SIMPLE , PRECISE AND CONCISE ONE IS

THE HIGHLY LIKELY THAT ONE WILL PASS .



WITHOUT PREJUDICE TO THE AUTHOR OF THIS POMPOUS

PHRASE , I THINK ONE SHOULD BE CONSIDERATE IN THAT

NOT EVERYBODY ON THE LIST HAS HAD THE OPPORTUNITY

TO GO TO HIGH SCHOOL , COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY SO

WHEN WRITING ANY ARTICLE , PLEASE, PLEASE CONSIDER

THEM AS WELL .



REGARDS TO ALL .



M'BAI OMAR F.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 06:58:43 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Op-Ed:The City and the Kingdom

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ON MY MIND / By A.M. ROSENTHAL



The City and the Kingdom



A letter from the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington:



"Regarding any information we might know of Christian persecution in Saudi Arabia,

the answer is -- none. We have many foreign workers in the Kingdom and they are

treated as guests, and every consideration is given for their needs, as long as they abide

by the Shari'a law."



The letter was in answer to a New York Times reporter's inquiry for a story on

legislation before the City Council of New York that would bar the city from doing

business with companies operating in 15 countries named as persecuting Christians.

The list includes China and other Communist countries and Saudi Arabia and other

Muslim countries.



The assurance about foreign guests was printed on June 15 in an article about business

opposition to the legislation. So now -- some facts about religious worship in the

Kingdom.



Such information is easy to find about any of the 15.



About Saudi Arabia it is impossible to escape. Denial is a lie.



The Shari'a is the Holy Law of Islam, derived from the Koran and Mohammed's

teachings.



The Saudi section in the State Department's most recent worldwide report on human

rights, based on dispatches from U.S. embassies, is a good place to find out how the

law is seen and enforced by the royal Government:



"Freedom of religion does not exist. Islam is the official religion and all citizens must be

Muslims. The Government prohibits the practice of other religions."



Other information in the report:



For Christians caught worshiping, punishment can be arrest and lashing. Wearing

religious symbols is prohibited. Christians wearing a cross or engaging in any other

religious practice can be arrested, flogged and deported.



Conversion by Muslims to another religion is considered apostasy. Apostasy is

punishable by execution.



Paul Marshall, a specialist on persecution of Christians, writes that occasionally citizens

of important countries like Britain or the U.S. are allowed worship within embassy

grounds, if they keep quiet about it.



Amnesty International has documented about 350 cases of Christian foreign workers

arrested when they tried to worship -- in private, since church services are banned. But

arrests of Christians from Asia, the Mideast and Africa, which supply most of the

Kingdom's foreign workers, usually go unreported by their relatives and employers.

They fear the reprisals: arrest and torture of the prisoners' families.



And, for Americans who think Saudi officials have any more respect for them than

laborers from the third world: U.S. troops in Saudi Arabia during the gulf war were not

allowed to wear any symbol of their faith. Since the war, religious oppression has

increased. Saudi rulers are terrified that thoughts of religious freedom, or any other

kind, linger from having had Americans around to protect them from Iraq.



American businessmen never worried about such Saudi ways and morals -- nor do

they now.



They do worry about the increasing American public revulsion against using government

funds and contracts to enrich the persecutors. Nineteen cities and states are considering

legislation to use local economic pressure against repression.



The opposition from business and persecutors will be stepped up in organization and

funding. The focus will be on New York City, and particular pressure on two men:

Council Speaker Peter Vallone, who introduced the legislation, and Mayor Rudolph

Giuliani, sympathetic but uncommitted, who will find it on his desk.



So it is increasingly critical for opponents of religious persecution to insist the evidence

be spread out and denials examined instead of simply repeated and passed along.



The businessmen and their lobbyists, Americans who attend Saudi Embassy parties or

take those velvet trips to Saudi Arabia arranged by its officials -- they all know about

the religious persecution.



Perhaps like Robert Kiley, president of New York's Chamber of Commerce, they will

say in public that local action against persecutions is just know-nothingism cloaked in

morality. Maybe some will even say that in private, to themselves and God, as they

worship. But it will be difficult, won't it, because we really do know, don't we?



Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 13:43:40 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: simplicity not pomposity

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr. M'BAI,

On behalf of Bass and myself, I am sincerely apologising to you and anyon=

e

else who found that there was a streak of pomposity in what was written. =

I

really recognise that the languages we use are probably the biggest

problem. Thank you very much for reminding us that we must come down to

earth. But please be assured that the intention was not to sound pompous =

or

to make it difficult for anyone to understand what was written.

A very good afternoon to you.

Sidibeh.

----------

> Fr=E5n: M'BAI OF <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> =C4mne: simplicity not pomposity

> Datum: den 17 juni 1997 11:59

>=20

> " THANK YOU FOR SUCH AN ANALYTICAL CLARITY " .=20

> WOULD IT NOT BE IN THE BEST INTEREST OF OTHER=20

> PEOPLE ON THE LIST LIKE MYSELF , FOR PEOPLE TO REFRAIN

> FROM USING SUCH A POMPOUS WAY OF EXPRESSING THEIR=20

> UNDERSTANDING OF THE ENGLISH GRAMMAR . I BELIEVE=20

> THAT THE MOST APPRECIABLE WAY OF EXPRESSING=20

> ONES ENGLISH GRAMMAR IS TO BE SIMPLE , PRECISE=20

> AND CONCISE , THAT WAY ONE IS NOT DEPRIVING THE=20

> LESS FORTUNATE PEOPLE WHO COULD NOT ACHIEVE=20

> HIGHER EDUCATION . DOING THINGS IN A SIMPLE WAY=20

> IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS IN EVERY WORK OF LIFE .=20

>=20

> IN EXAMS EG THE MORE POMPOUS ONE IS IN ONES=20

> GRAMMAR , THE MORE LIKELY THAT ONE WILL FAIL ,

> BUT THE MORE SIMPLE , PRECISE AND CONCISE ONE IS=20

> THE HIGHLY LIKELY THAT ONE WILL PASS .=20

>=20

> WITHOUT PREJUDICE TO THE AUTHOR OF THIS POMPOUS

> PHRASE , I THINK ONE SHOULD BE CONSIDERATE IN THAT

> NOT EVERYBODY ON THE LIST HAS HAD THE OPPORTUNITY

> TO GO TO HIGH SCHOOL , COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY SO=20

> WHEN WRITING ANY ARTICLE , PLEASE, PLEASE CONSIDER=20

> THEM AS WELL .

>=20

> REGARDS TO ALL .

>=20

> M'BAI OMAR F.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 14:13:35 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Gambia at the Winter Olympic Games ?

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



A short sport-comment. The Gambia at the winter olympic in Nagano, Japan

!!. I=B4m amazed. As employed in the national olympic comittee and =

Sports

Confederation of Denmark, I have allways found the winter olympic to be

very, very exclusive sports. Ice-hockey and figure-skating, skiing,

ski-jump, etc etc. It=B4s very expensive and commercial sports. And =

Japan

is also known as a very expensive country to go to. Has any of you an

idea, if The Gambia has a citizen, braught up in Canada, US, Europe, or

any place, where to practise these speciel winter-sports, (created by

us, the nations who can afford this) and who is capable of these

specific sports to join the olympic games ? It is seen, that there are

participants from "warm" places in the world (like the Gambia), but

those were sons/daughters of very rich people, who has lived most of

there life abroad. We call them "tourists", not to be patronizing or to

deride them. But for instance on some of the skiing events, where there

are only 1 second between the winner and the number 15 in the event,

some of these people comes down hill =BD-1 minute after the first =

one.(And

a trained tourist can do so). They don=B4t have the possibilities or

facilities which is needed to become athlets in these specific games.

Even in Denmark we are not able to send many. If we are lucky we can

send 1 or 2 persons, and they has often lived there life in Sweden,

Norway or south of Europe. So excuse me when I say, that until I come to

know who is the participants and in which sports, I don=B4t think The

Gambia should spend money by sending people to the winter-games. The

money could be better spend on training facilities, or

sports-educational programmes back home. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 13:17:41 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



I might have read Mr Sidibeh's contribution, and the reason =20

why I did not respond was probably that, on balance, I agreed =

=20

with what he said. It was when someone suggested that Africans =

=20

do not have a cultural identity that I saw the need to do =20

so, and addressed that person in particular. It is not my =20

intention for this discussion to become 'unfocused, narrow and =20

jejune' as this will not be very helpful. This is not =20

supposed to be a mud-slinging match, but humble contributions =20

to issues that are of overwhelming importance to us. It is =20

only by exchanging ideas that we learn from one another and =20

hopefully devise the best way forward for our country.



When I said that the use of 'unique' was a bit of an =20

exaggeration, I was by no means accusing Mr Sidibeh of wishful =

=20

thinking. It was simply a note of caution that when such a =20

word is used, it means none of its kind exists. At least, =20

that is my understanding. I cannot think of any aspect of =20

Gambian culture that does not exist elsewhere. The wording of =20

the sentence referred to ('It does not mean that any of the =20

unique cultural features of the different national groups should =

=20

be abandoned...') does not appear to be a suggestion.



The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or =20

were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past =20

trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day, =20

the group received a largely negative response from the people. =

=20

It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though =20

not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music =20

should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a =20

different type of music. The question here is, do you impose =20

on the people what you think is good, or do the people =20

decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi, =20

that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their =20

music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than =20

did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a =20

"language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that =20

Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long =20

way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it =20

is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that =

=20

about.



It is wrong for government officials, whether in Japan, the =20

U.K., the U.S. or The Gambia to engage in corrupt practices, =20

but how a NATIONAL IDENTITY can put a stop to such practices =20

is not clear. There are good and bad people everywhere. The =20

easiest way for people to understand that the government =20

belongs to them is to explain to them how governments work. =20

For example, the importance of their votes, what happens to =20

their products and the taxes they pay. This in my view is a =20

more practical and effective way to combat corruption than try =20

to create a NATIONAL IDENTITY, the success of which is, at =20

best, uncertain.



I was in The Gambia when the Consultative Committee was set =

=20

up, and it was a commendable gesture. But to suggest that =20

'For the first time in their lives rrepresentatives of the =20

state asked them for their opinion on a nationally important =20

matter' is to ignore the fact that Gambians had been going to =

=20

the polls before to, I suppose, express their opinion as to =20

the type of government or Head of State they wanted. They =20

might have made the wrong decisions, but ultimately they were =20

responsible for the type of government they had.



I am by no means proposing the wholesale adoption of =20

Westminster-type constituions. I do not think the U.K is a =20

hugely more democratic country than The Gambia. However, I =20

believe that the people should have the power to remove a =20

government or an M.P at any time, if they are not satisfied =20

with the way things are going. The fact that certain aspects =20

of such constitutions did not grow organically from our =20

political systems does not render them any less useful or =20

practical. Western education did not grow organically from our =20

cultural systems, but we find it useful in many ways. We live =

=20

in global village and should always have an open mind towards =20

other people's experiences that we can use to our advantage. =20

In Africa, our political systems were not always characterised =20

by dialogue and reaching consensus, but also by internecine =20

conflict. What we have to do is to retain the still workable =20

aspects of the old political systems and blend them with other =

=20

systems around the world that we feel can work in our =20

situation.



Mr Sidibeh and I do not seem to disagree about the importance =

=20

of education in changing people's attitudes and beliefs. I am =20

also heartened by the fact that the African leaders he named =20

all received formal education, a prerequisite for any leader =20

in the modern world. The Arabs played an important part in =20

ancient African politics because they could read and write. The =

=20

problem is not so much the type of education as what one =20

does with it. It is unfortunate that many African leaders =20

failed their people's, but it is gratifying to note that Africa =

=20

had and still has other western educated leaders with a =20

different political outlook, including Lumumba, Mandela, Mugabe, =20

Nkrumah, Nyerere, Sankara, Senghor, and Toure.



In my intial response, it was never suggested that Mr =20

Sidibeh was trying to impose HIS values on people. I am sorry =

=20

if I created that impression. What I was trying to say is =20

that those people who have received western education, including =

=20

myself, should not assume that they have THE answers, as this =20

might alienate us from the people we so desperately want to =20

serve. I am quite aware of the shortcomings of western =20

education; otherwise I would not have suggested that we should =20

make it more suited to our needs. In doing this hopefully we =20

would look into the legal, political, social and economic =20

systems affecting us. I would not have any difficulty retaining =

=20

'Mary, Mary come here'. 'Mary' is after all a Gambian name, =20

just like Mariam, Mariama Marie.



However, I would advocate for a type of education that =20

enhances our self-confidence, a type of educatipon that does =20

not blindly glorify the past, and a type of education that =20

would go a long way in bringing back the self-sufficient =20

economy we used to have before the advent of colonialism. The =20

'poor farmers' would play a leading role in this regard =20

because they are the least dependent on foreign assistance.



I quite agree that we are in many ways the problem of the =

=20

solution. But I also believe that through dialogue and =20

tolerance of one another's views we can map out a =20

comprehensive strategy as to the best way forward. If this is =20

jejune, so be it.



Thanks for your time.

MOMODOU



On Mon, 16 Jun 1997, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:



> Mr. Njie,

> Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussion

> may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?) ha=

d

> previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political and

> economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in

> relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to

> suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, inter

> alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a ver=

y

> big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the

> democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned are

> mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting points=

..

> So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological poin=

t

> of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour of =

a

> people, it may prove to be very helpfull.

> =20

> On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific ethn=

ic

> entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely

> Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim that

> there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter

> altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70s

> played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major

> languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only the

> songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. By

> any international standards, their performance was unique. Their music wa=

s

> truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that

> geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with prid=

e

> identify herself with them. The political implications here are tremendou=

s:

> If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, that=

=20

> all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in

> enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easier

> for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to us,

> and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS COUNTR=

Y

> CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS, O=

R

> THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE

> DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively combatti=

ng

> corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhance

> progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whose

> progress"]=20

> ----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful thinkin=

g,

> but it is not.=20

> One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to s=

et

> up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was t=

o

> solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD following

> the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men an=

d

> women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVES

> REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A

> NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT TH=

EY

> MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE IN

> THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how many

> hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmers

> do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, waves =

of

> coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of

> government and especially the method of succession enshrined in

> Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our politic=

al

> systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governments

> and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the nee=

d

> for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involving

> them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).

> I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's mentalit=

y.

> You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President

> Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,

> Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope by

> education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schooling =

-

> Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,

> Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have all

> been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to impose

> any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educated

> Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very marginalise=

d

> Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,

> constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infact

> not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day i=

n

> primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be pa=

rt

> of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her

> problems.=20

> THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.

> Sidibeh.

>=20

>=20

> =20

> Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03

>=20

> It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed =

=20

> to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would =

=20

> be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20

> can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20

> change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20

> make our education system more suited to other needs.

>=20

> However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20

> exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20

> problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20

> policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20

> do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20

> necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20

> Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =

=20

> in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done =

=20

> is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20

> taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20

> cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20

> Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20

> informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20

> attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, =

=20

> effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =

=20

> For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20

> such by the people for whom it is intended.

>=20

> The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =

=20

> circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =

=20

> not to go about changing cultural practices.

>=20

>=20

> On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20

> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

>=20

> > Malanding, and M. Njie,

> > Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and star=

t

> > appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polypho=

ny

> > of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such

> > exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural

> > features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rath=

er

> > each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend

> whose

> > power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object o=

f

> my

> > saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is

> > exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat

> chaotic.

> > I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seeme=

d

> to

> > suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and

> making

> > a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions ar=

e

> > largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we m=

ay

> > define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to

> live

> > for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our ow=

n

> > history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for

> > education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and

> now

> > expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it

> that

> > falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural

> outlook)

> > should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is

> not

> > just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed

> > useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

> > advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20

> > Sidibeh.

> > =20

> >=20

> > ----------

> > > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > <

> > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> > > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

> > >=20

> > > Momodou,

> > > I think you have some valid points when you say:

> > >=20

> > >=20

> > > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.

> Every

> > > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what i=

s

> > > going to be the effect of western models of development on our

> cherished

> > > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) mus=

t

> be

> > > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic

> consequences?

> > > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, an=

d

> > > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savin=

gs

> > > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

> > > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

> > instanc....

> > >=20

> > > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really

> > possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these

> country's

> > are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

> > individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

> > Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of t=

he

> > Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse

> > 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self

> with.

> > =20

> > >=20

> > > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is

> > generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not

> think

> > that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse

> > cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems

> > tend to be different.=20

> > >=20

> > > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20

> > > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we

> > learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than

> ever

> > before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was

> > going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is

> useful

> > at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sen=

t

> to

> > school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

> > >=20

> > > Malanding

> >=20

> ----------

>=20

>=20





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 08:32:32 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: seeking address

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Does anyone have a mailing address for Steve Fox in Gambia? Ylva





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 19:54:40 +0100

From: Bahary <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: NIGERIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



DATE=6/17/97

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-215820

TITLE=NIGERIA / U-S

BYLINE=SONNY YOUNG

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE CLINTON ADMINISTRATION SAYS ITS POLICY TOWARD NIGERIA

IS ALWAYS BEING STUDIED. THE COMMENT CAME IN REACTION TO A

NEWSPAPER REPORT THAT THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS ABOUT TO UNDERTAKE

A WIDE-RANGING REVIEW OF ITS POLICY TOWARD NIGERIA. V-O-A'S

SONNY YOUNG HAS THE STORY.



TEXT: ACCORDING TO THE WASHINGTON POST, THE ADMINISTRATION

RECOGNIZES THAT THREE YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC PRESSURE AND MODEST

SANCTIONS HAVE FAILED TO MOVE NIGERIA'S MILITARY GOVERNMENT

TOWARD DEMOCRACY AND SOCIAL REFORM.



AS A RESULT, IT SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON BEGIN A BROAD

REVIEW OF ITS POLICY TOWARD AFRICA'S MOST POPULOUS COUNTRY.



STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN NICHOLAS BURNS SAYS THERE IS NO TIME

FRAME FOR SUCH A REVIEW. HE SAYS THE UNITED STATES IS ALMOST

ALWAYS EXAMINING ITS NIGERIA POLICY.



// FIRST BURNS ACTUALITY :27 //



NIGERIA IS AN IMPORTANT COUNTRY. WE ALWAYS KEEP OUR

RELATIONS WITH IMPORTANT COUNTRIES LIKE NIGERIA UNDER

REVIEW ALMOST AROUND THE CLOCK. I CAN NOT POINT

PUBLICLY TO ANY PARTICULAR PIECE OF PAPER OR MEETINGS OR

SENATE MEETINGS. BUT OBVIOUSLY, GIVEN THE ROLE THAT

NIGERIA PLAYS IN A LOT OF DIFFERENT VENUES -- IN OIL

POLITICS; AS A FORCE FOR INSTABILITY OR STABILITY IN

WEST AFRICA, IN SIERRA LEONE FOR INSTANCE; WE NEED TO

KEEP NIGERIAN - U-S RELATIONS IN THE FOREFRONT OF OUR

THOUGHTS.



// END ACTUALITY //



MR. BURNS SAYS THE UNITED STATES STILL HAS A LONG LIST OF

GRIEVANCES WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF GENERAL SANI ABACHA. AND HE

SAYS THESE GRIEVANCES WILL NOT BE IGNORED.



// SECOND BURNS ACTUALITY :34 //



THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT HAS A LOT TO ANSWER FOR.....IT'S

NON-DEMOCRATIC.....IT'S AUTOCRATIC.....IT'S A MAJOR

VIOLATOR OF HUMAN RIGHTS.....THE EXECUTION OF NIGERIAN

OPPOSITIONISTS KEN SARO-WIWA AND OTHERS.....PROBLEMS

WITH DRUGS. THESE PROBLEMS AREN'T GOING TO GO AWAY AND

NO ONE IS TRYING TO SWEEP THEM UNDER THE RUG. NOT AT

ALL, NOT AT ALL. THEY REMAIN REALLY THE PROBLEM IN U-S

- NIGERIAN RELATIONS -- ALL THESE OBSTACLES TO GOOD

RELATIONS. IF WE COULD SEE IMPROVEMENT ON THESE ISSUES,

OBVIOUSLY THAT WOULD BE OF INTEREST TO THE UNITED

STATES. IF WE DON'T SEE IMPROVEMENT, AND WE HAVEN'T

REALLY SEEN MUCH, THEN OBVIOUSLY IT'S GOING TO BE

DIFFICULT FOR US TO MOVE FORWARD IN ANY DEMONSTRABLE

WAY.



// END ACTUALITY //



MR. BURNS SAYS AS PART OF THE PROCESS THAT LIES AHEAD, THERE WILL

BE SOME CHANGES WITHIN THE STATE DEPARTMENT'S AFRICA

POLICY-MAKING DIVISION. BUT HE SAYS HE DOES NOT EXPECT THEM TO

RESULT IN A SUDDEN CHANGE IN NIGERIA POLICY.



// THIRD BURNS ACTUALITY :17 //



WE'LL HAVE A TRANSITION IN OUR AFRICAN AFFAIRS BUREAU.

BUT I DON'T ANTICIPATE ANY IMMEDIATE CHANGES. BUT WE'LL

HAVE TO RESERVE THE RIGHT TO FOLLOW ANY NUMBER OF

TACTICS THAT WOULD ACCOMPLISH THE STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES

THAT WE SET OUT FOR OURSELVES. I JUST CAN'T TELL YOU

WE'VE CHANGED (TOWARD NIGERIA). WHETHER WE WILL IN THE

FUTURE, THAT WILL DEPEND A LOT ON WHAT HAPPENS IN THE

NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS.



// END ACTUALITY //



FUTURE U-S POLICY TOWARD NIGERIA IS EXPECTED TO DEPEND ON WHETHER

THE MILITARY GOVERNMENT COMMITS ITSELF TO A TRANSITION TO

DEMOCRACY. GENERAL ABACHA HAS PROMISED A TRANSITION BY NEXT

YEAR.



IN MAURITIUS TODAY, REUTER NEWS AGENCY QUOTES NIGERIA'S COMMERCE

AND TOURISM MINISTER AS SAYING HIS COUNTRY IS ABOUT 15 MONTHS

AWAY FROM DEMOCRACY AND AN END TO MILITARY RULE. IN HIS WORDS,

NIGERIA IS ON A ONE-WAY STREET TO DEMOCRACY. (SIGNED)



E-TO-A/SONNY/EH











17-Jun-97 10:58 AM EDT (1458 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 21:05:49 +-300

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: MR.NBAYE!

Message-ID: <







----------

From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP:

Sent: 11/OYN/1418 07:29 a

To: '

Subject: Re: MR.NBAYE!



HELLO!

YOU ALWAYS HAVE PROBLEMS REMEMBERING SOME OF THE PROTOCOLS HERE,ESPECIALLY

NOW THAT YOU HAVE BEEN SILENT FOR QUITE SOMETIME.



WHEN SOMEONE SAYS SOMETHING THAT YOU DON'T SEEM TO UNDERSTAND,ALL YOU NEED

TO DO IS TO WRITE THAT PERSON AND ASK HIM TO ELABORATE ON THAT PARTICULAR

POINT.THAT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE DONE HERE MANY THOUSAND TIMES! THIS

BANTABAA IS MUCH FREER AND MORE FLEXIBLE THAN THE FaFa Jawara-High School

YOU WERE USED TO IN THE GAMBIA!



I ,PERSONALLY, DON'T THINK THAT THE LANGUAGE STANDARD WOULD HAVE BEEN

LOWERED EVEN IF Sidibeh WROTE IN FULA OR JOLA,FOR THE SIMPLE REASON THAT

Abstract Concepts SUCH AS CULTURE ARE DIFFICULT

TO BE SATISFACTORILY EXPLAINED IN WORDS DIFFERENT FROM THE ONES

THAT YOU BELIEVE ARE SIGNS OF POMPOSITY.THIS ISSUE IS MUCH MORE COMPLICATED

THAN A COUPLE OF DIFFICULT WORDS IN A LANGUAGE EIGHT THOUSAND MILES AWAY

FROM OUR Mothers' Tongues.THE INJUSTICE AND CRUELTY OF OUR INFANTILE

DEPENDENCY ON A LANGUAGE SO ALIEN TO THE VAST MAJORITY OF OUR PEOPLE CANNOT

BE OVERSTATED.BUT THAT HAS EVERYTHING TO DO WITH THE CRUELTY OF OUR

COLONIAL LEGACY AND MUST NOT BE BLAMED ON THOSE AFRICANS WHO,JUST

INCIDENTALLY,HAPPEN TO MASTER THAT LANGUAGE BETTER THAN THE REST OF US.AND

I HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT THE PEOPLE YOU PRETEND TO BE LAWYERING ON

THEIR BEHALF KNOW THOSE THINGS VERY WELL.SO,MAYBE YOU SHOULD GIVE THEM A

LITTLE BIT OF CREDIT!!



REGARDS BASSSS!!







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 11:50:55 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





listmanagers,

can you please add Paul Bariteau at







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 17:00:59 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: [Fwd: Africa: Oxfam on G7 Summit (fwd)]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------52E24B2E335AFFA577F975E6"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------52E24B2E335AFFA577F975E6

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





--------------52E24B2E335AFFA577F975E6

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Received: from lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca (lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca [128.100.132.4])

by finland.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with SMTP id JAA25085

for <

Received: from lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.4]) by lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <51273(2)>; Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:12:38 -0400

Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA (LISTSERV-TCP/IP

release 1.8b) with spool id 92335 for

Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:11:49 -0400

Received: from chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.1]) by lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca

with SMTP id <51090(3)>; Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:11:46 -0400

Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI) for



-0400

X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Approved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <

Message-ID: <

Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:11:32 -0400

Reply-To: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service" <

Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service" <

From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani <

Subject: Africa: Oxfam on G7 Summit (fwd)

To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N <



> Date distributed (ymd): 970617

> Document reposted by APIC

>

> Oxfam International Advocacy Office

> 1511 "K" Street, Suite 1044, Washington DC 20005, USA

> Tel: 1 202 393 5332; Fax: 1 202 783 8739;

> Email:

>

> OXFAM BRIEFING FOR G7 DENVER SUMMIT

>

> Partnership for Economic Growth and Opportunity in Africa:

> an Oxfam response to the US initiative

>

> I. The US government has drawn up proposals for a new

> initiative, the Partnership for Economic Growth and

> Opportunity in Africa, aimed at addressing the development

> crisis in sub-Saharan Africa. Recognizing the opportunities

> created by economic and social reform programs in many

> countries, the initiative, which enjoys bi-partisan support in

> Congress, aims to provide trade, aid and debt relief

> incentives for governments seeking to accelerate economic

> growth. The Clinton Administration has indicated that it will

> be seeking international support for the initiative at the G7

> Denver summit (June 20-22).

>

> II. US recognition of the need to address aid, trade and debt

> problems within an overall strategy is particularly welcome.

> So, too, is the proposed use of investment guarantees to

> mobilize private foreign investment for Africa, which

> currently accounts for less than one percent of global private

> capital flows. More broadly, the US initiative is rooted in a

> recognition that the risks posed by Africa's marginalisation

> are exceptionally high, with deepening poverty and economic

> decline intensifying national and ethnic rivalries,

> contributing to environmental problems, and undermining the

> capacity of governments to provide basic social services. The

> Partnership proposals reflect a long-overdue acknowledgment of

> the fact that the rest of the world will not be immune to the

> consequences of Africa's condition. They also provide an

> opportunity for the G7 countries to develop a coherent

> response to the opportunities for peace and development which

> have emerged in countries such as Mozambique, Ethiopia,

> Eritrea and Uganda, where governments are committed to

> developing greater self-reliance.

>

> III. International action to reverse Africa's marginalization

> and deepening poverty is vital. Over the past two decades

> growth has declined by one percent per year in per capita

> terms, with the result that average living standards in the

> region are fallingfurther behind other developing regions.

> Failure to sustain economic growth has resulted in human

> welfare indicators which are the lowest in the world - and the

> gap is widening. Today, a citizen born in Africa will live ten

> years less than a counterpart born in America, and one in five

> children die before the age of five.

>

> IV. The silent crisis' in Africa's education gives rise to

> particularly serious concern. Over 44 million children are not

> in primary school and the numbers will rise to 50 million by

> the end of the decade. Today, Africa is the only developing

> region in which school attendance rates are declining from

> already low levels. At the same time, the quality of education

> is being eroded by the collapse of public investment. Both

> trends have terrifying consequences for future growth,

> employment creation and poverty reduction. Getting Africa's

> children into school and improving the quality of their

> education is vital if the region's crisis is to be reversed

> and the opportunities created by economic reforms are to be

> grasped.

>

> V. Encouraging as the US initiative may be, it is flawed in a

> number of crucial areas. It will provide support to a small

> cluster of countries regarded by the US as success stories,

> threatening to undermine region-wide initiatives - such as the

> UN's Special Initiative on Africa - which offer a greater hope

> of success. Moreover, the US proposals offer relatively minor

> concessions on trade, mainly in the form of enhanced

> preferences, allied to insignificant additional aid flows. An

> additional problem is that pledges of US support for more

> effective debt relief rest uneasily with the Administration's

> efforts to delay implementation of the IMF-World Bank's Highly

> Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) initiative even for Uganda - a

> country with a long track record in economic reform. Failure

> to address these problems reflects a deeper failure in the US

> initiative. The term Partnership implies dialogue and joint

> action to achieve shared goals. Unfortunately, African

> governments and UN agencies have been conspicuous by their

> absence from the process of dialogue behind the US initiative.

>

> VI. The trade incentives envisaged under the Partnership focus

> on improvements to the US's Generalized System of Preferences,

> with a commitment to reducing tariffs and enlarging product

> coverage to include sensitive items such as textiles. As one

> element in an integrated trade and development strategy,

> enhanced preferences could yield important benefits. However,

> experience under the GSP confirms that African countries have

> been unable to seize existing opportunities because of supply

> side constraints, including high transport costs and poor

> infrastructure. Implementation of the Uruguay Round agreement,

> under which general liberalization and the phasing out of the

> Multifibre Agreement will erode preferences, will have the

> effect of eroding the already limited advantages of

> preferences. Failure to address the deeper structural problems

> associated with Africa's dependence on primary commodities is

> another source of concern in the US proposal.

>

> VII. So, too, is the failure to address the question of

> coherence between aid, trade and debt policies. Subsidized

> agricultural production and export dumping by the US and other

> industrialized countries continues to undermine market

> opportunities for African producers. The same practices result

> in African smallholder producers seeing their markets ruined

> and household incomes decline as a result of cheap imports.

> Even with the rise in agricultural prices in 1996, the OECD

> countries spent the equivalent of $166 billion on agricultural

> subsidies, with the US spending over $7 billion in subsidies

> for cereal producers. Similarly, efforts to promote private

> investment are unlikely to succeed in the absence of an early

> resolution of Africa's debt crisis. Yet the US continues to

> use its influence to delay implementation of debt reduction

> under the IMF-World Bank framework for Highly Indebted Poor

> Countries. Investment opportunities in Africa are further

> eroded by the continued use of tariff and non-tariff barriers

> to restrict market entry in areas such as textiles, leather

> and agriculture. As a group, the G7 countries need to look

> beyond aid to an integrated and coherent strategy for bringing

> their trade policies into line with the objectives set for

> development cooperation.

>

> VIII. The development assistance provisions in the US

> proposals are similarly disappointing. In the past three years

> the US aid budget has been slashed, with spending on

> development declining from 0.15 per cent to 0.10 per cent of

> GNP. Today, the US is at the bottom of the OECD aid list, yet

> the new initiative offers no new aid, even for areas such as

> health and education identified as priorities. Aid quality

> issues are also not addressed. This is not an approach to

> development co-operation which will underpin a successful

> international initiative. Aid is no substitute for good

> policies - but it can help to underpin economic reforms and

> distribute the benefits more widely. In particular, carefully

> targeted aid in areas such as micro-finance and rural

> infrastructure can help poor people to participate in markets

> on more equitable terms. Similarly, investment in health and

> education can help to create an enabling environment, in which

> vulnerable communities are given opportunities. Improving aid

> quality and increasing aid quantity should therefore be a

> major concern for the G7 countries.

>

> IX. Eligibility for support under the US proposals is

> conditional upon countries implementing economic reform

> measures deemed acceptable to the US President. The specific

> policy reforms cited include rapid trade liberalization, the

> withdrawal of trade barriers which protect local agriculture,

> and incentives for investment. In practice, these correspond

> to the economic reforms promoted under structural adjustment

> programs, compliance with which is likely to serve as a litmus

> test for good practice. The problem is that compliance with

> these programmes is associated with slow growth, a poor record

> on investment and, in many cases, failure to protect social

> investment. More flexible approaches are needed which take

> into account the need to reward good practice in improving

> human welfare indicators and which encourage market reforms

> geared towards employment creation and long-term growth.

>

> X. Looking beyond aid, trade and debt, any international

> initiative for Africa must address the challenge of conflict

> prevention. At the international level, action is needed in

> the form of an international arms code to register arms

> transfers and restrict sales to governments which fail to

> respect human rights, and which prioritize military spending

> over basic investments in health, education, water and

> sanitation. Aid transfers should be used as an incentive for

> good practice, providing rewards for governments which

> allocate less than an indicative target of 3 per cent of GDP

> to military spending. More broadly, the G7 governments should

> undertake a commitment to carrying out conflict impact

> assessments aimed at reviewing the implications of economic

> reforms and stabilization programs for social and political

> stability. The OECD's Multi-Donor Review of the genocide in

> Rwanda identified IMF-World Bank programmes as a contributor

> factor to the deterioration in ethnic relations which preceded

> the tragedy. Such mistakes should not be repeated. XI. The

> Denver summit provides a crucial opportunity for the G7

> countries to take the first steps towards the design of a

> coherent strategy for supporting African recovery. The

> architecture for such as strategy could be provided by

> communiqu, commitments to concrete action in nine areas,

> namely:

>

> - accelerated implementation of the HIPC debt initiative, with

> the eligibility period reduced from six years to three years

>

> - incentives for governments, including earlier and deeper

> debt relief, willing to transfer savings from debt into

> priority social spending

>

> - international efforts to address Africa's commodity trade

> problems, including initiatives aimed at controlling supply

> and stabilizing prices

>

> - more effective action under the World Trade Organization's

> Plan of Action for Least Developed countries, including: (i)

> reduction to zero of preferential tariffs and the removal of

> ceilings and quantitative restrictions and imports from Africa

> (ii) increased investment in infrastructure and

> diversification efforts aimed at addressing supply-side

> constraints

>

> - a phased increase in development assistance, allied to

> measures aimed at improving the quality of aid with a view to

> achieving tangible human welfare gains

>

> - a review of the coherence of development cooperation

> policies with trade policies, especially in the areas of

> agricultural and non-tariff barriers on manufactured goods

>

> - the adoption of an international arms code to restrict the

> supply of arms to governments responsible for human rights

> abuse and/or excessive military spending

>

> - increasing to at least 20 percent the share of bilateral

> assistance directed towards education

>

> - increasing to at least 50 percent the share of education

> assistance directed to the primary sector

>

> XII. Progress towards these and other aid quality targets

> should be reviewed at the 1998 summit. So, too, should

> progress towards concrete human welfare outcomes. The OECD's

> Global Partnership for Development has identified a range of

> objectives, including a reduction by one half in the

> proportion of people living in extreme poverty by 2015 and

> universal education in all countries by 2015. As one element

> of a coherent strategy, improved aid quality could contribute

> to the realization of these objectives. Establishing criteria

> for measuring the human welfare benefits of aid to Africa

> would serve the dual purpose of identifying and developing

> good practice, and contribute to the restoration of public

> confidence in aid.

>

> XIII. More broadly, it is vital that any commitments

> undertaken at Denver are acted upon. Too often, vague

> commitments are made and subsequently forgotten, especially in

> matters concerning Africa. Against this background, heads of

> government should commit themselves to reporting back to the

> 1998 Birmingham summit on progress.

>

> END

>

>





Dear Gambia-L members.

We would like to inform you that there is started a local Computer &

Internet company in The Gambia.

Our company name is Commit enterprises Ltd.

Below are information on the network services we offer our Gambian

customers.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us

on e-mail:

tgr@commit.gm

or use the address at the end of the mail.





INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMMIT E-MAIL SYSTEM:



Introduction



Commit Enterprises Ltd. is a Gambian shareholders company, owned by

Norwegian and Gambian individuals. Commit is run and staffed by Norwegians

Joern and Torstein Grotnes, permanent residents of The Gambia. The company

is not depending on or cooperating with foreign companies or interests.



Commit was established the 1. of April 1997 after more than a year of

preparations, and have since then set up residence and working offices in

Fajara.



The objectives of the company



1) To set up, enhance and maintain an internal network structure in the

Gambia, using available communication lines to link his network with

the

rest of the world.



2) To make the technology available to as many people as possible, by

offering an uncomplicated service at a low monthly charge. Since the

Commit Net node performs the necessary international transfers it also

prevents the potentially costly mistakes a non-technical user might

make.



3) To be a computer and communications company providing sales, support,

development, training and repairs both in hardware and software. Our

main

emphasis is on PC equipment and 32-bit Windows software.



The Commit Network



Currently the Commit Net consists of one node with 8 telephone lines with

local access and an E-mail gateway to the Internet exchanging messages

every hour. We hope this will give sufficient speed for users in exchanging

international mail.



The node is already dimensioned for 32 lines, and can be further expanded

up to 64 telephone lines. Backup power by means of UPS (uninterruptible

power supplies) and an automatic standby generator ensures 24 hour access

to the system.



We would like to link up our network with any other Gambian networking

systems willing to do so, as the value of the network will be higher the

more information and users that can connect to it.



The E-mail service



The E-mail and country network service is offered at a flat rate of D200

per month to normal customers. Special prices will be offered to schools,

students and in certain other cases. Advanced usage like connecting a

number of users on a LAN to the Commit Net can be offered by special

agreement.



Currently, the service limits the size of international electronic mails to

64 000 characters per mail. If a customer needs larger sizes this can be

arranged, but due to the limited bandwidth available today large scale data

transfer is not possible. The number of mails per month is not limited for

normal users.



Since the Commit Net node is in the country, all local mail will be

instantaneous and there is no limits on such mail. The usage of the node as

a country LAN is encouraged.



If required, we will install the access software and make sure it is

running well for new users. The software and initial installation is free

of charge.



World Wide Web browsing (WWW)



Because of the low international bandwidth we do not offer Web browsing

outside of The Gambia. The current digital service is not fast enough for

any serious use of such services. As soon as higher speed links become

available our node will expand its services to make use of the increased

bandwidth. We pledge to be constantly on the lookout for improved services

for our customers.



On the other hand, Commit has its own Web server on the network, and we

encourage all our customers to contribute information to be made available

on this internal net. Except for commercial use or advertising, we will

offer free disk space and will charge only for helping to prepare the

information for Web browsing.



Again, as soon as higher speed links to the real Internet becomes

available, the customers present on the Commit Net will have benefited both

from their experience from using the service and by their information

becoming available for millions of users all over the world.



Our commitment



Commit accepts the responsibility for delivering e-mail messages quickly

and reliably to and from its customers in The Gambia.



Since we are locally based and have very competent staff members we promise

to help with any problems regarding our service by phone or on-site.



System requirements for subscribers



To connect to our system we recommend minimum a 486 PC (or equivalent

Macintosh) with 8MB of RAM and 10 MB of free disk space. We can help with

upgrading existing systems if needed. Please contact us to get advice about

your system.



A modem is required, any speed down to 2400 bps can be used for the E-mail

service. We recommend at least 14400 bps, and even higher is preferable if

downloading software or the Web browsing feature is to be used.



For users who do not have modems we offer good quality Microcom 33600 bps

modems.



Trusted users can rent modems for an monthly charge of D100, while the

purchase price for these modems for a subscriber is D2000.



Details about subscribing



Commit is the official administrator of the Gambia country domain GM, so

that when you subscribe to our services you will be internationally

registered with a genuine Gambian E-mail address.



The address for the Commit database mainpage is:

available outside The Gambia.)



There is also a FTP (file transfer protocol) site at ftp.commit.gm (not

available outside The Gambia) where the users

can download freeware and shareware for DOS, Windows and Windows 95/NT.



If you would like to make inquiries on subscriptions, please contact us by

one of these methods:

phone: +220 392667

e-mail:

Fax: +220 375890

for more information.



Note: During June and July 1997 Commit offers two free test weeks for new

subscribers. If you decide not to continue using the service after two

weeks, no charges will incur.

Please note also that the database and the ftp service is under

construction. All software is virus-checked, but Commit Enterprises Ltd.

takes no responsibility for the use of free software.



By 16 June 1997 the following people in The Gambia have accounts on the

Commit Network:



Mr.Theo George, editor of the Observer daily paper

address:



Mr.Aki Allen, Manager of Gambia Electrical Company (GEC)

address:



Mr.Kofi Adamper, Principal & Manager of Standard Training Systems (STS)

address:



Mr.Hermann Boehler, assistant Director of SOS Children Village

address:



Mr.Joseph Cann, Manager, Computersection of ITS Gambia

address:



Mr.Charles Dixon, Ass.Manager, Computersection of ITS Gambia

address:



ITS Gambia, agents for Dell & Fujitsu-ICL and importers of Food/Beverages

address:



Mr.Momodou Njie, Computer Supervisor of the Elf-Gambia Company

address:



Mr.Aboubakarr Nimaga Ceesay, daily Manager of the Senegambia hotel

address:



Dr.Essombe, Director of Organisation of African Unity (OAU)

address:



YMCA Gambia,

address:







Regards,



Torstein Grotnes

Manager & Secretary

Commit Enterprises Ltd.

6 fajara M-section, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WA

E-mail:



Gambia-l,

Paul Bariteau has been added to the list. Welcome to

the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send a

brief introduction to:





Regards

Momodou Camara





NB. Torstein and Mr. T. George are also back with us.







WOW !! Congratulation to the Gambia and the Grotnes-brothers, who has

now made it possible to connect us to more people in the Gambia. This is

really a break throuth. Now we can provide institutions with relevant

computors and modems. Now I turn to the group on Gambia-L, who is

dealing with support for Gambia education.

If Musa Sowe, who I remember was the person, who tried to get contact to

The Gambia College through Vice-principal Dr. bojang, once again could

get in contact to the institute, and tell them about the possibilities

to get this computor-connextion, I will gladly sign a "contract" of

paying the subscription to "Commit enterprises Ltd". for the

connextion, for instance the next one or two years. If the institute

find it worth while and are interested. I understood that their

computers were OK, so it=B4s only a question on modem, and of course the

telephone-bills ! And if Gambia TTI also should be interested in comming

on the system, I would also pay the subscription for them too. Who in

the Gambia can contact the two institutions, discuss the possibilities

with the heads of the institutions, set up rulels and regulations,

inform the students ect. ? To me it can not go fast enough. Who can give

good advises, and what will we do ? Or am I wrong on this !? Help and

advises is needed. I havve the good will, I don=B4t know much about all

this, but I can see the possibilities. What do you recommend to do ?

Asbjørn Nordam



Mr. Njie,

one of the merits of dialogue conducted in a democratic forum is to agree

to disagree. This will at least open up possibilities to deal with other

matters which remain points of contention.

I for one do not know of any other pop band anywhere that palyed music in

so many different langauges and musical traditions. That the Ifang Bondi

succumbed to outside competition rather than their own inter-disciplinary

failings perhaps is a matter of opinion. Yet that is infact not the point.

I used the Ifang Bondi to illustrate my previous position that it is

possible to invent, to create something that Gambians can identify as

particularly Gambian - to help us gradually to retreat from our often ver=

y

strong ethnic consciousness. A consciousness that has proved to be the ba=

ne

of most African societies. A national consciousness, fosters the growth =

of

a national identity, which is a prerequisite for patriotism, anywhere. O=

f

course criminals, and corrupt bureaucrats exist everywhere, but I should

insist that the dimensions of corrupt practices, the fact that it concern=

s

sums=20

that measures very significantly to national budgets, and retards

development efforts throughout the continent is a feature not found in th=

e

U.K or Japan or the U.S! Yet inspite of that, corruption does not arouse

the kind of public indignation that one would expect elsewhere. I believe=

,

like many political analysts do (such as Ali Mazrui and Richard Sandbrook

for instance) that this is because the people do not feel that the

government belongs to them. So if one does not take of its property, one =

is

infact considered a fool. That is the mentality that i think we must

combat. You say the growth of a national identity is a thing which the

people themselves are best placed to bring about. Unless you qualify that

statement, I should say that the Ifang Bondi were also part of the people=

?=20





I stated something to the effect

that we ought to make a critical assesssment of both our cultural values

and traditional practices on the one hand, and the effects of Western

education on the other, and thereafter determine for ourselves the kind o=

f

lives we want to live for. I made neither a glorification of Africa's pas=

t

nor an outright condemnation of Western education per se. On the other ha=

nd

I lament the severe effects western education has on our mental

dispositions. The mental order we acquired (largely due to this education=

al

systems) insists that it is Africa that must adjust to a level that is se=

en

as the standard for mankind, rather than foreign values being gradually

tailored to fit the African condition. I want to believe that political

instabilty, ethnic conflict, corruption and other seemingly intractable

African

problems are indicative of Africa's refusal to be forcefully co-opted int=

o

foreign systems. Given that most Africans lived in acephalous (stateless)

societies it is obvious that the Western state and its institutions are

culturally illegitimate.=20

Finally, the importance of the National Consultative Committee is natural=

ly

open to

different interpretations. But in our GAMBIAN context I should make a ver=

y

very clear distinction between the weight of this Yahya Jammeh-created

committee that was to promptly determine the destiny of the nation, and

the ritual of casting meaningless ballots which have notoriously been

exchangeable for the cost of a bowl of rice. The one, a method of direct

democracy, charged with seriousness and meaning - the state thus gaining

instant legitimacy (WITHOUT ANY FOREIGN MODEL BEING IMPLANTED, THE

COMMITEE ASKED THEM TO "TAKE REAL POWER NOW, BE IN SOLE CHARGE OF YOUR

DESTINY"); the other shrouded in remoteness, fraud, improper

registration of voters, political caricaturing, ethnic rivalvry - the

people just play along in a very "serious" game that comes about every fi=

ve

years. And this Mr. Njie, is the core of my entire argumentation in these

humble contributions:=20

INSPITE OF YOUR BEING THERE, AND INSPITE OF YOUR EDUCATION (OR BECAUSE OF

IT - I.E THE WAY YOU ARE TRAINED TO THINK) YOU COULD NOT SEE THE DIFFEREN=

CE

BETWEEN MAKING A CHOICE BY CASTING A BALLOT (FOR MANY AFRICANS, JUST SILL=

Y

LITTLE STONES), AND MAKING A CHOICE BY PHYSICALLY AND PSYCHOLOGICALLY

EMPOWERING THE PEOPLE DIRECTLY. FOR YOU THESE ARE EXACTLY ONE AND THE SA=

ME

THING. BUT FOR THE PEASANTS THEY ARE ENTIRELY DIFFERENT. THEY HAVE SAID

THAT IT WAS THE FIRST TIME THAT "ANYONE ASKED THEM OF THEIR OPINION". THA=

T

IS A DOCUMENTED FACT.

OUR PROBLEM IS NOT JUST A LINGUISTIC DEFICIENCY BUT TO BE ABLE TO THINK

DIFFERENTLY AFTER SO MANY YEARS OF BEING TRAINED TO THINK IN A PARTICULAR

MANNER. WHEN I SAID MARY I DID NOT MEAN MARY - JUST LIKE FATOU, A NAME. I

MEANT THAT FROM THAT DAY ONWARDS WE UNDERGO A SERIOUS PROCESS OF MENTAL

COLONISATION WITHOUT BEING PARTICULARLY AWARE OF IT.=20

With my sincere respects,

Momodou Sidibeh.



----------

Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

=C4mne: Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et a=

l..

Datum: den 17 juni 1997 14:17



I might have read Mr Sidibeh's contribution, and the reason =20

why I did not respond was probably that, on balance, I agreed =

=20

with what he said. It was when someone suggested that Africans =

=20

do not have a cultural identity that I saw the need to do =20

so, and addressed that person in particular. It is not my =20

intention for this discussion to become 'unfocused, narrow and =20

jejune' as this will not be very helpful. This is not =20

supposed to be a mud-slinging match, but humble contributions =20

to issues that are of overwhelming importance to us. It is =20

only by exchanging ideas that we learn from one another and =20

hopefully devise the best way forward for our country.



When I said that the use of 'unique' was a bit of an =20

exaggeration, I was by no means accusing Mr Sidibeh of wishful =

=20

thinking. It was simply a note of caution that when such a =20

word is used, it means none of its kind exists. At least, =20

that is my understanding. I cannot think of any aspect of =20

Gambian culture that does not exist elsewhere. The wording of =20

the sentence referred to ('It does not mean that any of the =20

unique cultural features of the different national groups should =

=20

be abandoned...') does not appear to be a suggestion.



The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or =20

were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past =20

trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day, =20

the group received a largely negative response from the people. =

=20

It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though =20

not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music =20

should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a =20

different type of music. The question here is, do you impose =20

on the people what you think is good, or do the people =20

decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi, =20

that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their =20

music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than =20

did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a =20

"language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that =20

Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long =20

way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it =20

is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that =

=20

about.



It is wrong for government officials, whether in Japan, the =20

U.K., the U.S. or The Gambia to engage in corrupt practices, =20

but how a NATIONAL IDENTITY can put a stop to such practices =20

is not clear. There are good and bad people everywhere. The =20

easiest way for people to understand that the government =20

belongs to them is to explain to them how governments work. =20

For example, the importance of their votes, what happens to =20

their products and the taxes they pay. This in my view is a =20

more practical and effective way to combat corruption than try =20

to create a NATIONAL IDENTITY, the success of which is, at =20

best, uncertain.



I was in The Gambia when the Consultative Committee was set =

=20

up, and it was a commendable gesture. But to suggest that =20

'For the first time in their lives rrepresentatives of the =20

state asked them for their opinion on a nationally important =20

matter' is to ignore the fact that Gambians had been going to =

=20

the polls before to, I suppose, express their opinion as to =20

the type of government or Head of State they wanted. They =20

might have made the wrong decisions, but ultimately they were =20

responsible for the type of government they had.



I am by no means proposing the wholesale adoption of =20

Westminster-type constituions. I do not think the U.K is a =20

hugely more democratic country than The Gambia. However, I =20

believe that the people should have the power to remove a =20

government or an M.P at any time, if they are not satisfied =20

with the way things are going. The fact that certain aspects =20

of such constitutions did not grow organically from our =20

political systems does not render them any less useful or =20

practical. Western education did not grow organically from our =20

cultural systems, but we find it useful in many ways. We live =

=20

in global village and should always have an open mind towards =20

other people's experiences that we can use to our advantage. =20

In Africa, our political systems were not always characterised =20

by dialogue and reaching consensus, but also by internecine =20

conflict. What we have to do is to retain the still workable =20

aspects of the old political systems and blend them with other =

=20

systems around the world that we feel can work in our =20

situation.



Mr Sidibeh and I do not seem to disagree about the importance =

=20

of education in changing people's attitudes and beliefs. I am =20

also heartened by the fact that the African leaders he named =20

all received formal education, a prerequisite for any leader =20

in the modern world. The Arabs played an important part in =20

ancient African politics because they could read and write. The =

=20

problem is not so much the type of education as what one =20

does with it. It is unfortunate that many African leaders =20

failed their people's, but it is gratifying to note that Africa =

=20

had and still has other western educated leaders with a =20

different political outlook, including Lumumba, Mandela, Mugabe, =20

Nkrumah, Nyerere, Sankara, Senghor, and Toure.



In my intial response, it was never suggested that Mr =20

Sidibeh was trying to impose HIS values on people. I am sorry =

=20

if I created that impression. What I was trying to say is =20

that those people who have received western education, including =

=20

myself, should not assume that they have THE answers, as this =20

might alienate us from the people we so desperately want to =20

serve. I am quite aware of the shortcomings of western =20

education; otherwise I would not have suggested that we should =20

make it more suited to our needs. In doing this hopefully we =20

would look into the legal, political, social and economic =20

systems affecting us. I would not have any difficulty retaining =

=20

'Mary, Mary come here'. 'Mary' is after all a Gambian name, =20

just like Mariam, Mariama Marie.



However, I would advocate for a type of education that =20

enhances our self-confidence, a type of educatipon that does =20

not blindly glorify the past, and a type of education that =20

would go a long way in bringing back the self-sufficient =20

economy we used to have before the advent of colonialism. The =20

'poor farmers' would play a leading role in this regard =20

because they are the least dependent on foreign assistance.



I quite agree that we are in many ways the problem of the =

=20

solution. But I also believe that through dialogue and =20

tolerance of one another's views we can map out a =20

comprehensive strategy as to the best way forward. If this is =20

jejune, so be it.



Thanks for your time.

MOMODOU



On Mon, 16 Jun 1997, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:



> Mr. Njie,

> Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussio=

n

> may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?)

had

> previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political an=

d

> economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in

> relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to

> suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, inter

> alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a

very

> big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the

> democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned are

> mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting

points.

> So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological

point

> of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour o=

f

a

> people, it may prove to be very helpfull.

> =20

> On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific

ethnic

> entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely

> Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim that

> there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter

> altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70=

s

> played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major

> languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only t=

he

> songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. B=

y

> any international standards, their performance was unique. Their music

was

> truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that

> geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with

pride

> identify herself with them. The political implications here are

tremendous:

> If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, tha=

t=20

> all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in

> enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easi=

er

> for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to u=

s,

> and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS

COUNTRY

> CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS,

OR

> THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE

> DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively

combatting

> corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhance

> progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whos=

e

> progress"]=20

> ----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful

thinking,

> but it is not.=20

> One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to

set

> up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was

to

> solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD followi=

ng

> the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men

and

> women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVES

> REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A

> NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT

THEY

> MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE IN

> THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how man=

y

> hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmer=

s

> do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, wave=

s

of

> coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of

> government and especially the method of succession enshrined in

> Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our

political

> systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governmen=

ts

> and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the

need

> for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involvin=

g

> them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).

> I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's

mentality.

> You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President

> Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,

> Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope by

> education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schoolin=

g

-

> Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,

> Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have all

> been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to impos=

e

> any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educat=

ed

> Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very

marginalised

> Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,

> constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infac=

t

> not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day

in

> primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be

part

> of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her

> problems.=20

> THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.

> Sidibeh.

>=20

>=20

> =20

> Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03

>=20

> It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as oppose=

d=20



> to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this woul=

d=20



> be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20

> can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20

> change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20

> make our education system more suited to other needs.

>=20

> However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20

> exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20

> problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20

> policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20

> do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20

> necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20

> Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment=

=20

> in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being don=

e=20



> is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20

> taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20

> cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20

> Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20

> informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20

> attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day=

,=20



> effective change can only come about if the people accept it.=

=20

> For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20

> such by the people for whom it is intended.

>=20

> The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female=

=20

> circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how=

=20

> not to go about changing cultural practices.

>=20

>=20

> On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20

> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

>=20

> > Malanding, and M. Njie,

> > Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and

start

> > appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a

polyphony

> > of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such

> > exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultura=

l

> > features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but

rather

> > each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend

> whose

> > power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object

of

> my

> > saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is

> > exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat

> chaotic.

> > I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou

seemed

> to

> > suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and

> making

> > a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions

are

> > largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we

may

> > define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to

> live

> > for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our

own

> > history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for

> > education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here a=

nd

> now

> > expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of i=

t

> that

> > falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural

> outlook)

> > should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it =

is

> not

> > just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative cre=

ed

> > useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

> > advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20

> > Sidibeh.

> > =20

> >=20

> > ----------

> > > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > <

> > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> > > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

> > >=20

> > > Momodou,

> > > I think you have some valid points when you say:

> > >=20

> > >=20

> > > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.

> Every

> > > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what

is

> > > going to be the effect of western models of development on our

> cherished

> > > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups)

must

> be

> > > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic

> consequences?

> > > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop,

and

> > > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst fo=

r

> > > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage

savings

> > > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finan=

ce

> > > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

> > instanc....

> > >=20

> > > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's reall=

y

> > possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these

> country's

> > are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

> > individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

> > Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of

the

> > Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diver=

se

> > 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self

> with.

> > =20

> > >=20

> > > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is

> > generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not

> think

> > that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse

> > cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value syste=

ms

> > tend to be different.=20

> > >=20

> > > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20

> > > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more w=

e

> > learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than

> ever

> > before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I wa=

s

> > going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is

> useful

> > at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves

sent

> to

> > school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

> > >=20

> > > Malanding

> >=20

> ----------

>=20

>=20



----------





Gambia-l, Mr. Sidibeh and Mr. Njie,



I have changed the subject of this discussion to reflect what is being

discussed and not what happens to Mobutu!



Sidibeh wrote, 'The mental order we acquired (largely due to this educational

systems) insists that it is Africa that must adjust to a level that is seen

as the standard for mankind, rather than foreign values being gradually

tailored to fit the African condition. I want to believe that political

instabilty, ethnic conflict, corruption and other seemingly intractable

African problems are indicative of Africa's refusal to be forcefully co-opted

into foreign systems.'



True, we have adopted (or have been forced to adopt) foreign values in

education and even our social life, but do we have an option? when our

forefathers failed to develop scripts for most of our languages, or when

those who came after them failed to revive those scripts, we have no

option but toe the line of outsiders. Sad it may be, the fault is ours.

Like us, India and many other countries were colonised but they still

retain their scripts and can boast of them. Mr. Sidibeh, i find it

difficult to follow the logic in the above quoted words of yours. Do you

mean to say that all these killings, maimings, and selfish agenda perpetrated

by our so-called leaders are signs of a rejection of foreign education etc

transplants? I completely disagree with you on that. The reality of the

situation is that our so-called communalism is shrouded in greed and

individualitism. Our problems have little to do with the education we

receive or the adoption of foreign values. We have lost our cultural

values because we see them as inferior, and at worst uncouth! We simply

abandoned all that we once cherished. It is not the same situation

in Asia where adherence to Asian values is uppermost in the minds of

Asians. Needless to say, while Chinese people in the diaspora all speak

Chinese, our people who migrated to Europe and America just 15 years ago

discourage their offsprings from speaking their native languages for fear that

these youngsters will have an accent to their english or what have you! That

simply epitomises the Gambian or the African. Africa's troubles are the

makings of the Africans themselves to a large extent. Our failure to

appreciate or own culture is now hurting us. These days it is not difficult

to hear others say that Africans have no culture. And I find it difficult to

defend my position when I cannot sing African songs, cannot tell those good

stories my granny used to tell me; when our school system teaches us Medieval

history, French and American revolutions and so on with only passing reference

to African empires, i point the finger at you and I.



Ifang Bondi was truly a symbol many of us could associate with, but for reasons

given above, we rejected the symbol. The thinking, to my mind, is that Ifang Bondi

is gambian and therefore worth little. On the more large scale, African values are

worth little because they are African! we cannot appreciate our values because we

hate being what we are. Yes, we may have been brain-washed, but why must that

continue? If we think we know the problem, what stops us from remedying the

situation? it has always been said that we lack the ability to manage and

organise our activities, and that is what is being manifested everywhere on the

continent. Ask us to criticise and we will do it; ask us to find solutions and

we will do it; man, ask us to implement those soultions and we falter! A simple

overlooked example of how we cannot manage is evident in soccer! With all the

soccer talents on the continent and with all the good national teams we have, how

many are coached by Africans? A naive question, yet one with thought-provoking

ramifications. (To be continued).



Lamin Drammeh.



Commit Enterprises Ltd.,



CONGRATS AND GOOD LUCK!!!



All the best of wishes,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





Messrs Sidibeh and Njie,



Please allow me to make a few observations on your interesting contributions.

Mr. Njie wrote:







".....The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or

were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past

trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day,

the group received a largely negative response from the people.

It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though

not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music

should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a

different type of music. The question here is, do you impose

on the people what you think is good, or do the people

decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi,

that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their

music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than

did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a

"language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that

Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long

way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it

is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that

about...."



In my opinion, the question here is not a collective rejection of what one

(Ifang, for this matter) "imposes" on the people. The fact of the matter is

there seem to be a lack of patriotism within many Gambians. We cherish

anything foreign and fail to appreciate the value of anything Gambian. Many

Gambians would rather fill the Independence Stadium on a Youssou Ndure, Kine

Lam, Lemsoh or Thione Seck show or dance costing D150 than attend a Musa

Ngum, Ifang, Mam Tamsir, Jaliba Kuyateh or Gellewar show or dance costing

D75. Many Gambians would choose a pair of trousers, costing 50 Norwegian

Kroners (an equivalent of D75) bought in Norway instead of one costing D150

bought in Gambia. Mark me, It is not a question of quality but that of

complex. This is the simple reason why Ifang was not appreciated in Gambia.

The kind of music has nothing to do with it. Oko Drammeh may help us out in

this - Senegalese bands, before Ifang introduced their "afro-manding"

(comprising instruments like the sabarr, ballafong, bukarabb, rittie etc.),

where playing Latino influenced music (or what we call "pachanga") like that

of Johnny Pachico. The "Ndaga" and/or later "Mbalax" (comprising of sabarr,

xalam, tamma, etc.) are all influences of Ifang's "Afro-manding". So,

basically people did not just dislike Ifang's music but merely failed to

cherish their own. Is it a lack of "national identity" or lack of

patriotism??????????? Ifang and other Gambian musicians were or are trying

to provide us with a degree of national identity, music wise, at least. They

did not fail the public but the other way round.



Respectfully,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





If you lack patriotism and cherish things foreign, are you

not in the process rejecting your own? I didn't see the need

to elaborate as you have done, but we are basically saying

the same thing. Please look at the context in which the word

'impose' is used.



Regards,

Momodou



On Wed, 18 Jun 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:



> Messrs Sidibeh and Njie,

>

> Please allow me to make a few observations on your interesting contributions.

> Mr. Njie wrote:

>

>

>

> ".....The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or

> were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past

> trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day,

> the group received a largely negative response from the people.

> It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though

> not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music

> should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a

> different type of music. The question here is, do you impose

> on the people what you think is good, or do the people

> decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi,

> that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their

> music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than

> did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a

> "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that

> Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long

> way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it

> is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that

> about...."

>

> In my opinion, the question here is not a collective rejection of what one

> (Ifang, for this matter) "imposes" on the people. The fact of the matter is

> there seem to be a lack of patriotism within many Gambians. We cherish

> anything foreign and fail to appreciate the value of anything Gambian. Many

> Gambians would rather fill the Independence Stadium on a Youssou Ndure, Kine

> Lam, Lemsoh or Thione Seck show or dance costing D150 than attend a Musa

> Ngum, Ifang, Mam Tamsir, Jaliba Kuyateh or Gellewar show or dance costing

> D75. Many Gambians would choose a pair of trousers, costing 50 Norwegian

> Kroners (an equivalent of D75) bought in Norway instead of one costing D150

> bought in Gambia. Mark me, It is not a question of quality but that of

> complex. This is the simple reason why Ifang was not appreciated in Gambia.

> The kind of music has nothing to do with it. Oko Drammeh may help us out in

> this - Senegalese bands, before Ifang introduced their "afro-manding"

> (comprising instruments like the sabarr, ballafong, bukarabb, rittie etc.),

> where playing Latino influenced music (or what we call "pachanga") like that

> of Johnny Pachico. The "Ndaga" and/or later "Mbalax" (comprising of sabarr,

> xalam, tamma, etc.) are all influences of Ifang's "Afro-manding". So,

> basically people did not just dislike Ifang's music but merely failed to

> cherish their own. Is it a lack of "national identity" or lack of

> patriotism??????????? Ifang and other Gambian musicians were or are trying

> to provide us with a degree of national identity, music wise, at least. They

> did not fail the public but the other way round.

>

> Respectfully,

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai

>

>



On 18 Jun 97 at 12:35, M'BAI OF wrote:

>

> GAMBIA-L PLEASE UNSUBSCRIBE ME

>

> M'BAI OMAR F



Omar M'bai has been deleted from the list.

Momodou Camara



Momodou Camara



Yes, in some instances, it may be a case of agreeing to =20

disagree. If the basic assumptions are right, I will not =20

argue much about the details. Of course, there are other =20

African musicians who sing in more than one language, in =20

Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, South Africa, almost everywhere =20

in Africa. This is not a case of agreeing to disagree.



But this is not even the point. I would still have loved =20

Ifang Bondi if they had sung in the other national languages. =20

Thank God, I do not recognise any strong ethnic strife =20

developing in The Gambia. Ifang Bondi are part of the people, =20

but they are a tiny minority. Their philosophy, though laudable, =

=20

simply failed to catch on. Should they have changed their =20

philosophy, or should the Gambian people have changed the way =20

they appreciated music? I am suggesting that it might have =20

been easier for the Ifang Bondi change, if only temporarily, =20

than the other way round.



We can agree to disagree on the comparative levels of =20

corruption in the socalled developed and developing countries. =20

I do not have the exact figures right now but I know that =20

computer fraud alone is costing the EU tens of billions of =20

pounds sterling. I want to believe that people in these =20

countries are equally corrupt but are more adept at covering =20

their tracks. I am not of the stereotypical view that the =20

African is corrupt through and through.



The feeling some peoples have that their governments do =20

not belong to them is not peculiar to Africa. How else =20

would one explain the voter apathy prevalent in many western =20

countries? Voting in elections, especially in the African =20

context, may have its problems but, in my view, it is certainly =

=20

better than the feudal system that it replaced; a system =20

that largely determined one's destiny from birth.



In 1965, Gambians rejected a republican form of government. =20

In 1970, they accepted it. Were they wrong in both cases? =20

Of course, I know the difference between casting a ballot=20

(which, incidentally, existed in some African communities) and =20

informally asking the people their opinion. However, in the =20

case of The Gambia the whole exercise was deeply flawed. It =20

has to be remembered that members of the ruling Council were =20

not agreed as to the duration of the transition period. =20

Consequently, some of them adopted gunboat-diplomacy tactics. I =20

for one would not like to express my opinion in a gathering =20

surrounded by armed military personnel who would not hesitate =20

to use force. The aim should be to increase the democratic =20

space and the idea of informal consultation is fine. But one =20

must have a very low regard for the majority of The Gambian =20

people to suggest that they were casting their votes in the =20

wrong boxes, or they did not know the effect voting for one =20

candidate would have. I do not have such a low regard for =20

the people, even though I disagreed with their verdict on a =20

number of occasions. In the past, most Africans (Indeed in =20

most other parts of the world) were content to be ruled by =20

members of a particular family. Did not voting by ballot =20

offer a change? If Mr Sidibeh does not approve of elections, =20

which existed in Africa before it came into contact with western=

=20

culture, can he offer us a credible alternative? The Bantaba =20

will debate it and we can all learn from his wisdom.



I want to ask Mr Sidibeh whether he does not think that =20

voting is an expression of one's opinion. If we go to vote =20

in elections, whose opinions are we supposed to express? =20

Since my education has been called into question, I would =20

like Mr Sidibeh to clarify this point. The type of =20

gatherings he is proposing used to work well in the past. =20

How a general election can realistically be conducted in =20

that manner remains to be seen. Some Heads of State, for =20

example, Siaka Stevens, used these 'African' ways of doing =20

this simply to perpetuate themselves and their families in =20

power. Let me just add that casting one's vote is both a =20

physical and a psychological exercise, except the person =20

casting the vote is incapable of thinking or feeling.



In my contributions I cautioned against glorification. If =20

one looks critically at Africa's history, one is bound to =20

see widespread instability, ethnic conflict and, yes, =20

corruption. These problems are part of us and have been form =20

time immemorial. Colonialism added other dimensions to them, =20

but they were here. This is certainly true in the case of =20

The Gambia.



While I agree that the way Africa has been politically =20

divided is obscene, I do not accept that Africans had =20

previously lived in a vacuum. People lived in empires, states=20

(or whatever), paid tribute where it was due and rebelled =20

whenever the time was right to form their own kingdoms. If =20

one was within the Kaabu empire one paid tribute to the =20

king of Kaabu. This kind of demarcation happened at even the =20

village level. Conflicts that happened at the village level =20

can be read in 'Things Fall Apart' (Chinua Achebe). Not only =20

did they have borders, ancient African states should be given =20

credit for having most of the features needed to run their =20

governments, including ministers of state, ambassadors, banks, =20

law courts, police forces, armies, and census officers that =20

periodically counted both the human and animal population. =20



But we must be prepared to also accept the negative side =20

instead of simplistically blaming the west for all our ills. =20

I agree with Sheikh Amadou Kane that 'while the canon =20

destroys the body, the school bewitches the soul'. But it =20

does not have to be so in all cases, and I wonder why I =20

have been placed in this category. At least my education =20

has taught me to attack ideas and not personalities. =20



I may be 'linguistically deficient' but it was not for =20

me to fathom what was meant by 'Mary, Mary come here'. =20

Why wasn't 'Lamin, Lamin come here' used, if the idea was =20

not to associate ' Mary' with westerners? There are =20

people right across the ethnic board who think in this way. =20

If his example had been to do with snow or skiing, I =20

would not have questioned it. Thanks for the clarification.



Thanks for reading.

Thanks for reading.
MOMODOU

Sidibeh wrote:



> Mr. Njie,

> one of the merits of dialogue conducted in a democratic forum is to agree

> to disagree. This will at least open up possibilities to deal with other

> matters which remain points of contention.

> I for one do not know of any other pop band anywhere that palyed music in

> so many different langauges and musical traditions. That the Ifang Bondi

> succumbed to outside competition rather than their own inter-disciplinary

> failings perhaps is a matter of opinion. Yet that is infact not the point=

..

> I used the Ifang Bondi to illustrate my previous position that it is

> possible to invent, to create something that Gambians can identify as

> particularly Gambian - to help us gradually to retreat from our often ver=

y

> strong ethnic consciousness. A consciousness that has proved to be the ba=

ne

> of most African societies. A national consciousness, fosters the growth =

of

> a national identity, which is a prerequisite for patriotism, anywhere. O=

f

> course criminals, and corrupt bureaucrats exist everywhere, but I should

> insist that the dimensions of corrupt practices, the fact that it concern=

s

> sums=20

> that measures very significantly to national budgets, and retards

> development efforts throughout the continent is a feature not found in th=

e

> U.K or Japan or the U.S! Yet inspite of that, corruption does not arouse

> the kind of public indignation that one would expect elsewhere. I believe=

,

> like many political analysts do (such as Ali Mazrui and Richard Sandbrook

> for instance) that this is because the people do not feel that the

> government belongs to them. So if one does not take of its property, one =

is

> infact considered a fool. That is the mentality that i think we must

> combat. You say the growth of a national identity is a thing which the

> people themselves are best placed to bring about. Unless you qualify that

> statement, I should say that the Ifang Bondi were also part of the people=

?=20

>=20

>=20

> I stated something to the effect

> that we ought to make a critical assesssment of both our cultural values

> and traditional practices on the one hand, and the effects of Western

> education on the other, and thereafter determine for ourselves the kind o=

f

> lives we want to live for. I made neither a glorification of Africa's pas=

t

> nor an outright condemnation of Western education per se. On the other ha=

nd

> I lament the severe effects western education has on our mental

> dispositions. The mental order we acquired (largely due to this education=

al

> systems) insists that it is Africa that must adjust to a level that is se=

en

> as the standard for mankind, rather than foreign values being gradually

> tailored to fit the African condition. I want to believe that political

> instabilty, ethnic conflict, corruption and other seemingly intractable

> African

> problems are indicative of Africa's refusal to be forcefully co-opted int=

o

> foreign systems. Given that most Africans lived in acephalous (stateless)

> societies it is obvious that the Western state and its institutions are

> culturally illegitimate.=20

> Finally, the importance of the National Consultative Committee is natural=

ly

> open to

> different interpretations. But in our GAMBIAN context I should make a ver=

y

> very clear distinction between the weight of this Yahya Jammeh-created

> committee that was to promptly determine the destiny of the nation, and

> the ritual of casting meaningless ballots which have notoriously been

> exchangeable for the cost of a bowl of rice. The one, a method of direct

> democracy, charged with seriousness and meaning - the state thus gaining

> instant legitimacy (WITHOUT ANY FOREIGN MODEL BEING IMPLANTED, THE

> COMMITEE ASKED THEM TO "TAKE REAL POWER NOW, BE IN SOLE CHARGE OF YOUR

> DESTINY"); the other shrouded in remoteness, fraud, improper

> registration of voters, political caricaturing, ethnic rivalvry - the

> people just play along in a very "serious" game that comes about every fi=

ve

> years. And this Mr. Njie, is the core of my entire argumentation in these

> humble contributions:=20

> INSPITE OF YOUR BEING THERE, AND INSPITE OF YOUR EDUCATION (OR BECAUSE OF

> IT - I.E THE WAY YOU ARE TRAINED TO THINK) YOU COULD NOT SEE THE DIFFEREN=

CE

> BETWEEN MAKING A CHOICE BY CASTING A BALLOT (FOR MANY AFRICANS, JUST SILL=

Y

> LITTLE STONES), AND MAKING A CHOICE BY PHYSICALLY AND PSYCHOLOGICALLY

> EMPOWERING THE PEOPLE DIRECTLY. FOR YOU THESE ARE EXACTLY ONE AND THE SA=

ME

> THING. BUT FOR THE PEASANTS THEY ARE ENTIRELY DIFFERENT. THEY HAVE SAID

> THAT IT WAS THE FIRST TIME THAT "ANYONE ASKED THEM OF THEIR OPINION". THA=

T

> IS A DOCUMENTED FACT.

> OUR PROBLEM IS NOT JUST A LINGUISTIC DEFICIENCY BUT TO BE ABLE TO THINK

> DIFFERENTLY AFTER SO MANY YEARS OF BEING TRAINED TO THINK IN A PARTICULAR

> MANNER. WHEN I SAID MARY I DID NOT MEAN MARY - JUST LIKE FATOU, A NAME. I

> MEANT THAT FROM THAT DAY ONWARDS WE UNDERGO A SERIOUS PROCESS OF MENTAL

> COLONISATION WITHOUT BEING PARTICULARLY AWARE OF IT.=20

> With my sincere respects,

> Momodou Sidibeh.

>=20

> ----------

> Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> =C4mne: Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et a=

l..

> Datum: den 17 juni 1997 14:17

>=20

> I might have read Mr Sidibeh's contribution, and the reason =

=20

> why I did not respond was probably that, on balance, I agreed =

=20

> with what he said. It was when someone suggested that Africans =

=20

> do not have a cultural identity that I saw the need to do =20

> so, and addressed that person in particular. It is not my =20

> intention for this discussion to become 'unfocused, narrow and =

=20

> jejune' as this will not be very helpful. This is not =20

> supposed to be a mud-slinging match, but humble contributions =20

> to issues that are of overwhelming importance to us. It is =20

> only by exchanging ideas that we learn from one another and =20

> hopefully devise the best way forward for our country.

>=20

> When I said that the use of 'unique' was a bit of an =20

> exaggeration, I was by no means accusing Mr Sidibeh of wishful =

=20

> thinking. It was simply a note of caution that when such a =20

> word is used, it means none of its kind exists. At least, =20

> that is my understanding. I cannot think of any aspect of =20

> Gambian culture that does not exist elsewhere. The wording of =

=20

> the sentence referred to ('It does not mean that any of the =20

> unique cultural features of the different national groups should =

=20

> be abandoned...') does not appear to be a suggestion.

>=20

> The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or =20

> were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past =

=20

> trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day, =20

> the group received a largely negative response from the people. =

=20

> It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though =

=20

> not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music =20

> should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a =20

> different type of music. The question here is, do you impose =

=20

> on the people what you think is good, or do the people =20

> decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi, =20

> that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their =20

> music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than =20

> did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a =20

> "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that =20

> Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long =20

> way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it =20

> is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that =

=20

> about.

>=20

> It is wrong for government officials, whether in Japan, the =

=20

> U.K., the U.S. or The Gambia to engage in corrupt practices, =

=20

> but how a NATIONAL IDENTITY can put a stop to such practices =

=20

> is not clear. There are good and bad people everywhere. The =20

> easiest way for people to understand that the government =20

> belongs to them is to explain to them how governments work. =

=20

> For example, the importance of their votes, what happens to =20

> their products and the taxes they pay. This in my view is a =

=20

> more practical and effective way to combat corruption than try =

=20

> to create a NATIONAL IDENTITY, the success of which is, at =20

> best, uncertain.

>=20

> I was in The Gambia when the Consultative Committee was set =

=20

> up, and it was a commendable gesture. But to suggest that =20

> 'For the first time in their lives rrepresentatives of the =20

> state asked them for their opinion on a nationally important =20

> matter' is to ignore the fact that Gambians had been going to =

=20

> the polls before to, I suppose, express their opinion as to =20

> the type of government or Head of State they wanted. They =20

> might have made the wrong decisions, but ultimately they were =

=20

> responsible for the type of government they had.

>=20

> I am by no means proposing the wholesale adoption of =20

> Westminster-type constituions. I do not think the U.K is a =20

> hugely more democratic country than The Gambia. However, I =20

> believe that the people should have the power to remove a =20

> government or an M.P at any time, if they are not satisfied =

=20

> with the way things are going. The fact that certain aspects =

=20

> of such constitutions did not grow organically from our =20

> political systems does not render them any less useful or =20

> practical. Western education did not grow organically from our =

=20

> cultural systems, but we find it useful in many ways. We live =

=20

> in global village and should always have an open mind towards =

=20

> other people's experiences that we can use to our advantage. =20

> In Africa, our political systems were not always characterised =

=20

> by dialogue and reaching consensus, but also by internecine =20

> conflict. What we have to do is to retain the still workable =

=20

> aspects of the old political systems and blend them with other =

=20

> systems around the world that we feel can work in our =20

> situation.

>=20

> Mr Sidibeh and I do not seem to disagree about the importance =

=20

> of education in changing people's attitudes and beliefs. I am =

=20

> also heartened by the fact that the African leaders he named =

=20

> all received formal education, a prerequisite for any leader =20

> in the modern world. The Arabs played an important part in =20

> ancient African politics because they could read and write. The =

=20

> problem is not so much the type of education as what one =20

> does with it. It is unfortunate that many African leaders =20

> failed their people's, but it is gratifying to note that Africa =

=20

> had and still has other western educated leaders with a =20

> different political outlook, including Lumumba, Mandela, Mugabe, =

=20

> Nkrumah, Nyerere, Sankara, Senghor, and Toure.

>=20

> In my intial response, it was never suggested that Mr =20

> Sidibeh was trying to impose HIS values on people. I am sorry =

=20

> if I created that impression. What I was trying to say is =20

> that those people who have received western education, including =

=20

> myself, should not assume that they have THE answers, as this =

=20

> might alienate us from the people we so desperately want to =20

> serve. I am quite aware of the shortcomings of western =20

> education; otherwise I would not have suggested that we should =

=20

> make it more suited to our needs. In doing this hopefully we =

=20

> would look into the legal, political, social and economic =20

> systems affecting us. I would not have any difficulty retaining =

=20

> 'Mary, Mary come here'. 'Mary' is after all a Gambian name, =20

> just like Mariam, Mariama Marie.

>=20

> However, I would advocate for a type of education that =20

> enhances our self-confidence, a type of educatipon that does =20

> not blindly glorify the past, and a type of education that =20

> would go a long way in bringing back the self-sufficient =20

> economy we used to have before the advent of colonialism. The =

=20

> 'poor farmers' would play a leading role in this regard =20

> because they are the least dependent on foreign assistance.

>=20

> I quite agree that we are in many ways the problem of the =

=20

> solution. But I also believe that through dialogue and =20

> tolerance of one another's views we can map out a =20

> comprehensive strategy as to the best way forward. If this is =

=20

> jejune, so be it.

>=20

> Thanks for your time.

> MOMODOU

>=20

> On Mon, 16 Jun 1997, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

>=20

> > Mr. Njie,

> > Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussio=

n

> > may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?)

> had

> > previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political an=

d

> > economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in

> > relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to

> > suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, inter

> > alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a

> very

> > big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the

> > democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned are

> > mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting

> points.

> > So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological

> point

> > of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour o=

f

> a

> > people, it may prove to be very helpfull.

> > =20

> > On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific

> ethnic

> > entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely

> > Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim that

> > there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter

> > altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70=

s

> > played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major

> > languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only t=

he

> > songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. B=

y

> > any international standards, their performance was unique. Their music

> was

> > truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that

> > geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with

> pride

> > identify herself with them. The political implications here are

> tremendous:

> > If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, tha=

t=20

> > all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in

> > enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easi=

er

> > for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to u=

s,

> > and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS

> COUNTRY

> > CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS,

> OR

> > THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE

> > DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively

> combatting

> > corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhance

> > progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whos=

e

> > progress"]=20

> > ----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful

> thinking,

> > but it is not.=20

> > One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to

> set

> > up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was

> to

> > solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD followi=

ng

> > the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men

> and

> > women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVES

> > REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A

> > NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT

> THEY

> > MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE IN

> > THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how man=

y

> > hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmer=

s

> > do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, wave=

s

> of

> > coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of

> > government and especially the method of succession enshrined in

> > Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our

> political

> > systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governmen=

ts

> > and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the

> need

> > for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involvin=

g

> > them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).

> > I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's

> mentality.

> > You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President

> > Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,

> > Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope by

> > education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schoolin=

g

> -

> > Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,

> > Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have all

> > been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to impos=

e

> > any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educat=

ed

> > Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very

> marginalised

> > Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,

> > constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infac=

t

> > not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day

> in

> > primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be

> part

> > of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her

> > problems.=20

> > THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.

> > Sidibeh.

> >=20

> >=20

> > =20

> > Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > <

> > =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al.=

..

> > Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03

> >=20

> > It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as oppose=

d=20

>=20

> > to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this woul=

d=20

>=20

> > be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =

=20

> > can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =

=20

> > change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =

=20

> > make our education system more suited to other needs.

> >=20

> > However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20

> > exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20

> > problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20

> > policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =

=20

> > do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20

> > necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20

> > Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment=

=20

> > in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being don=

e=20

>=20

> > is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =

=20

> > taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20

> > cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =

=20

> > Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20

> > informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20

> > attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day=

,=20

>=20

> > effective change can only come about if the people accept it.=

=20

> > For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =

=20

> > such by the people for whom it is intended.

> >=20

> > The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female=

=20

> > circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how=

=20

> > not to go about changing cultural practices.

> >=20

> >=20

> > On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20

> > Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

> >=20

> > > Malanding, and M. Njie,

> > > Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and

> start

> > > appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a

> polyphony

> > > of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such

> > > exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultura=

l

> > > features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but

> rather

> > > each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend

> > whose

> > > power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object

> of

> > my

> > > saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is

> > > exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat

> > chaotic.

> > > I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou

> seemed

> > to

> > > suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and

> > making

> > > a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions

> are

> > > largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we

> may

> > > define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to

> > live

> > > for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our

> own

> > > history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for

> > > education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here a=

nd

> > now

> > > expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of i=

t

> > that

> > > falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural

> > outlook)

> > > should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it =

is

> > not

> > > just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative cre=

ed

> > > useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

> > > advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20

> > > Sidibeh.

> > > =20

> > >=20

> > > ----------

> > > > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> > > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > > <

> > > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al.=

..

> > > > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

> > > >=20

> > > > Momodou,

> > > > I think you have some valid points when you say:

> > > >=20

> > > >=20

> > > > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.

> > Every

> > > > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what

> is

> > > > going to be the effect of western models of development on our

> > cherished

> > > > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups)

> must

> > be

> > > > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic

> > consequences?

> > > > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop,

> and

> > > > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst fo=

r

> > > > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage

> savings

> > > > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finan=

ce

> > > > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

> > > instanc....

> > > >=20

> > > > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's reall=

y

> > > possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these

> > country's

> > > are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

> > > individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

> > > Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of

> the

> > > Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diver=

se

> > > 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self

> > with.

> > > =20

> > > >=20

> > > > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is

> > > generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not

> > think

> > > that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse

> > > cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value syste=

ms

> > > tend to be different.=20

> > > >=20

> > > > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > > > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20

> > > > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more w=

e

> > > learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than

> > ever

> > > before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I wa=

s

> > > going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is

> > useful

> > > at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves

> sent

> > to

> > > school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

> > > >=20

> > > > Malanding

> > >=20

> > ----------

> >=20

> >=20

>=20

> ----------

>=20

>=20





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 19:37:28 +0100

From: Bahary <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: BRAZZAVILLE

Message-ID: <

Mime-version: 1.0

DATE=6/18/97

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-215882

TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE/SAHNOUN (S-O)

BYLINE=JOHN PITMAN

DATELINE=KINSHASA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: U-N SPECIAL ENVOY, MOHAMED SAHNOUN, IS IN BRAZZAVILLE,

MEETING WITH BOTH SIDES OF THE CONFLICT THERE IN HOPES OF

EXTENDING THE THREE-DAY CEASEFIRE DECLARED TUESDAY. FROM

KINSHASA, JOHN PITMAN REPORTS THE U-N DIPLOMAT HAS MET WITH

PRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA.



TEXT: AFTER HIS MEETING WITH AMBASSADOR SAHNOUN, PRESIDENT

LISSOUBA TOLD REPORTERS A NUMBER OF PROBLEMS REMAIN TO BE SOLVED

BEFORE A LASTING CEASEFIRE CAN BE PUT IN PLACE.



THE NUMBER-ONE ITEM REMAINS THE SCHEDULE FOR PRESIDENTIAL

ELECTIONS. THE ELECTIONS WERE ORIGINALLY SET FOR JULY 27TH, BUT

NOW PRESIDENT LISSOUBA SAYS THEY WILL LIKELY HAVE TO BE

POSTPONED.



CONTROL OF THE AIRPORT AFTER THE FRENCH ARMY CONTINGENT COMPLETES

ITS WITHDRAWAL IS ANOTHER POINT OF CONTENTION. UNDER THE TERMS

OF THE THREE-DAY CEASEFIRE, THE AIRPORT IS TO BE DE-MILITARIZED.

BUT OBSERVERS SAY UNLESS A LASTING CEASEFIRE IS IMPLEMENTED, A

MAJOR BATTLE FOR THE AIRPORT COULD ERUPT WHEN THE LAST FRENCH

PLANE LEAVES.



AFTER HIS MEETING WITH MR. SAHNOUN, PRESIDENT LISSOUBA MADE IT

CLEAR HE BELIEVES THE AIRPORT IS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY, AND

GOVERNMENT TROOPS WILL FIGHT TO CONTROL AND DEFEND IT.



// OPT // MR. SAHNOUN IS NOW HOLDING SEPARATE TALKS WITH

BRAZZAVILLE'S MAYOR, AND FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO.

(SIGNED)



NEB/JP/PCF/RAE



18-Jun-97 10:31 AM EDT (1431 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America







------------------------------



Date: 16 Jun 1997 18:29:28 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: Poverty tightenMessage-ID: < 1683877789.69824706@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 11-Jun-97 ***Title: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: Poverty tightens its Stranglehold //repeat////Att Editors: The following is EMBARGOED and may not be printedor otherwise reproduced before 1000 GMT Thursday 12 June//By Gumisai MutumeCAPE TOWN, Jun 11 (IPS) -- Poverty remains one of the losingbattles being fought on the African continent, the United NationsDevelopment Programme (UNDP) says.In its 1997 Human Development Report, launched here Thursday,the UNDP says Sub-Saharan Africa together with South Asia are thetwo regions hardest hit by poverty.''Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest proportion of people in --and the fastest growth in -- human poverty,'' says the report.''Some 220 million people in the region are income-poor ... and itis estimated that by 2000, half the people in Sub-Saharan Africawill be in income poverty.''This year's report focuses on poverty -- income poverty andpoverty from a human development perspective, that isopportunities for living a tolerable life.Across the world poverty has been reduced in the past 50 yearsmore than it has fallen in the previous 500, the report says. Butthe progress has been marked by ups and downs, some regions oftenlagging behind others.''This is the only continent in the world that will becomepoorer in the 21st century than it was in the 20th century,'' saysDjibril Diallo, UNDP's Director of Public Affairs.All of the countries, except one, ranked at the bottom of thenew Human Poverty Index (HPI) introduced in this year's report arein Africa: Niger, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Mali,Cambodia and Mozambique. Human poverty exceeds 50 percent of thepopulation in these countries.''The cause for greatest concern for Sub-Saharan Africa is thatpoverty is increasing,'' the report warns. The least developedcountries in the region face the biggest challenges and requirespecial international support.''The situation is not monolithic,'' says Renosi Mokate of theCentre for Reconstruction and Development at South Africa'sUniversity of Pretoria. ''One major contributory factor ispolitical instability. We tend to see a general correlationbetween levels of poverty and lack of stability.''Conflict prevention and resolution, debt relief, more andbetter directed aid, opening up of global markets especially forthe continent's agricultural produce could all help assist intackling poverty.Mokate, a development specialist, says talk of macro-economicstability tends to be interpreted as keeping government budgetdeficits low.World Bank and International Monetary Fund-led structuraladjustment programmes, currently in full swing across thecontinent, also preach government austerity.''Yet human resource capacities require more governmentspending in areas such as education and health. This is often thedilemma many countries face,'' she told IPS.Another millstone around the necks of Sub-Saharan Africancountries is an ever increasing debt burden. The debt of theworld's 41 poorest countries, most of them in Africa, has risen to215 billion dollars from 183 billion in 1990 and 55 billion in1980.''However, there are islands of hope which could be the basisfor recovery,'' Diallo says. ''For instance there is an increasein the number of countries turning to good governance anddemocracy.''This year's report is the eighth in a series of annual reportscompiled by UNDP's Human Development Team led by Richard Jolly incollaboration with a group of scholars.''Just when the possibilities for advance should be greaterthan ever, new global pressures are creating or threateningfurther increases in poverty,'' the authors say.Slow economic growth and stagnation has hit 100 countries, andconflict continues in 30 countries, most of which are inAfrica.(end/ips/gm/pm 97)= 06111811 HRE091Origin: Harare/AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 16 Jun 1997 18:31:31 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: LABOUR: Non Aligned Movement OpposeMessage-ID: < 3098017758.69824957@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 11-Jun-97 ***Title: LABOUR: Non Aligned Movement Opposes ILO Director's Reportby Gustavo CapdevilaGENEVA, Jun 11 (IPS) - The Non Aligned countries rejected thereport by director general of the International LabourOrganisation (ILO), Michel Hansenne, Wednesday, as it ''implicitlyendorses the social clause.''In a declaration before the International Work Conference,currently meeting in Geneva, the Non Aligned Movement (NAM)countries reawakened debate of the social clause which sets theindustrialised and developing nations at odds.The social clause, which aimed to make free trade conditionalon the fulfilment of international labour norms was officiallydiscarded following the last ministerial meeting of the WorldTrade Organisation (WTO), according to the NAM declaration.The ministerial conference of the WTO in Singapore lastDecember rejected ''the use of labour norms with protectionistaims'' stipulating that comparative advantages, especially thedeveloping countries with low salaries ''should not be broughtinto the matter.''However, Hansene's report goes against these criteria''appearing to adhere to the protectionist outlook which linkstrade to labour norms,'' said the NAM.Colombia's ambassador to the international bodies in Geneva,Gustavo Castro Guerrero, read the declaration out Wednesday,during the plenary session of the conference.Castro said he was doing this in the name of the 113 NAM memberStates and the five observers, including China, adding that fourmembers of the block - Chile, Jamaica, South Africa and Venezuela -were formulating reservations on the document.The NAM declaration flatly questioned Hansene's proposals inhis report on the normative action of the ILO in the era ofglobalisation.The director general proposed member States adopt measures toassure trade liberalisation is accompanied by social progress.He promoted the observance of basic human rights in the laboursphere, set out in the basic ILO agreements: union freedoms andcollective negotiation, heavy labour, the war on discriminationand the minimum working age.Another of his suggestions was for the use of a ''social globalsticker'' to be awarded to producers who observe the principlesset out in the basic agreements.The NAM expressed its concern at Hansene's report as it hasseveral imperfections and ''introduced an unsustainable linkbetween the labour norms and trade,'' which it considersunacceptable, said Castro.The ministerial conference in Singapore ''did not confer theILO a new mandate to take an initiative on trade and labournorms,'' he added.Taking an openly controversial stance, the NAM said thediversity in the application of labour norms basically reflectsthe differences in levels of economic development.''The labour norms are not the main cause of the comparativeadvantage of the developing countries,'' said the declaration.Furthermore, ''there is no evidence that lower levels of socialprotection affect the commercial parameters,'' they said.The NAM declaration practically decided the fate of Hansene'sreport, but the leader still has another two years to go at thehead of the ILO.The opinions on the report expressed by delgates during theInternational Labour Conference will set the tone for thejudgement made by the ILO Administrative Coucil.The next Council meeting will take place on June 20, followingthe close of the conference. And the following session is plannedfor next November. (END/IPS/tra-so/pc/ag/sm/97)Origin: Montevideo/LABOUR/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 21:16:32 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: BRAZZAVILLEMessage-ID: < 199706161916.VAA14614@login.eunet.no Mime-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitDATE=6/16/97TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-215755TITLE=CONGO / BRAZZAVILLE (L)BYLINE=JOHN PITMANDATELINE=KINSHASACONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: NEGOTIATORS FROM THE TWO WARRING SIDES INCONGO-BRAZZAVILLE ARE SET TO MEET FOR THE FIRST TIME TODAY(MONDAY) IN LIBREVILLE, THE CAPITAL OF GABON. V-O-A'S JOHNPITMAN REPORTS THE MEETING WILL FOCUS ON WAYS TO END 11 DAYS OFCIVIL WAR.TEXT: A GREAT DEAL OF INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION IS FOCUSED ON THELIBREVILLE TALKS. THE U-N SPECIAL ENVOY FOR CENTRAL AFRICA,MOHAMED SAHNOUN, WILL ATTEND THE MEETINGS, AS WILLREPRESENTATIVES FROM THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT AND THE EUROPEANUNION. THE U-S STATE DEPARTMENT HAS ALSO EXPRESSED ITS SUPPORTFOR A PEACEFUL RESOLUTION TO THE CONFLICT.THE TALKS THEMSELVES WILL BE MEDIATED BY GABON'S PRESIDENT, OMARBONGO.THE ENVOYS FROM CONGO PRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA AND FORMERPRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO ARRIVED IN LIBREVILLE ACCOMPANIEDBY THE MAYOR OF BRAZZAVILLE, BERNARD KOLELAS. MR. KOLELAS HASPLAYED A KEY ROLE IN BRINGING THE TWO SIDES TOGETHER -- AND HASPROPOSED MUCH OF THE AGENDA.IN ADDITION TO NEGOTIATING A LASTING CEASEFIRE, THE TWO RIVALSALSO WILL DISCUSS WAYS TO ENSURE SECURITY DURING NEXT MONTH'SPRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IN CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE, WHICH ARE STILLSCHEDULED FOR JULY 27TH.OTHER ISSUES TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE OPENING THE CITY FORHUMANITARIAN GROUPS TO COLLECT THE DEAD, AND A PROPOSAL FORINTERNATIONAL PEACEKEEPERS TO PATROL THE CAPITAL DURING THEVOTING.MEANWHILE, THE FRENCH ARMY SAYS ITS EVACUATION MISSION -- CODENAMED "OPERATION PELICAN" -- IS OVER. ABOUT 300 FRENCH SOLDIERSARE EXPECTED TO LEAVE BRAZZAVILLE TODAY, WITH THE REMAINING 900TO PULL OUT DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS.DURING THE PAST 11 DAYS, OPERATION PELICAN HAS EVACUATED MORETHAN FIVE-THOUSAND FOREIGNERS -- BUT AT THE COST OF ONE FRENCHSOLDIER'S LIFE.THE FRENCH WITHDRAWAL HAS SPARKED NEW FIGHTING AROUND THEAIRPORT, AS BOTH SIDES JOCKEY FOR POSITION TO GRAB THIS VALUABLEPIECE OF REAL ESTATE WHEN THE FRENCH ARE GONE.REPORTS FROM THE SCENE SAY MR. SASSOU NGUESSO'S "COBRA MILITIA"APPEARS TO HAVE THE UPPER HAND IN THE CONTEST. FRENCH SOLDIERSREPORT SEEING MILITIAMEN MOVING HEAVY ARTILLERY INTO POSITIONCLOSE TO THE AIRPORT PERIMETER.SOUNDS OF SPORADIC FIGHTING NEAR THE BRAZZAVILLE AIRPORT CAN BEHEARD HERE ACROSS THE RIVER IN KINSHASA. THE REST OFBRAZZAVILLE, INCLUDING THE DOWNTOWN AREA, WHICH WAS SCENE TO SOMEOF THIS WAR'S WORST BATTLES, APPEARS QUIET.THERE IS STILL NO FIRM DEATH TOLL FROM THE VIOLENCE, WHICHBEGAN JUNE FIFTH, WHEN GOVERNMENT TROOPS TRIED TO DISARM MR.SASSOU NGUESSO'S MILITIA. HOWEVER, SOME WITNESSES SAY THE NUMBEROF BODIES STILL LYING IN THE STREETS SUGGESTS THE TOTAL MAY RISEINTO THE THOUSANDS. (SIGNED)NEB/JP/JWH16-Jun-97 5:16 AM EDT (0916 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America.------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Jun 1997 23:08:08 -0400 (EDT)From: SANG1220@aol.com To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Cc: SANG1220@aol.com Subject: Mr. Sedibeh's ArticleMessage-ID: < 970616230733_-1663570563@emout15.mail.aol.com Basically, what am doing is offerring commentary and seeking moreinformation. I AM NOT that familia wiyh events in the Gambia but I would liketo say this: Since Jammeh took power I' ve recognize the inexperience on hisand his misters part i.e take the incident of a minister accuse of going toanother country to bribe somebody it should have been tackle headon insteadof legitimizing by saying that the minister was on official duty, that in myopinion is sending a wrong signal in effect the gov't is condoning suck apracticeThanksSang------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 09:59:35 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: simplicity not pomposityMessage-ID: < 199706170844.JAA29051@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT" THANK YOU FOR SUCH AN ANALYTICAL CLARITY " .WOULD IT NOT BE IN THE BEST INTEREST OF OTHERPEOPLE ON THE LIST LIKE MYSELF , FOR PEOPLE TO REFRAINFROM USING SUCH A POMPOUS WAY OF EXPRESSING THEIRUNDERSTANDING OF THE ENGLISH GRAMMAR . I BELIEVETHAT THE MOST APPRECIABLE WAY OF EXPRESSINGONES ENGLISH GRAMMAR IS TO BE SIMPLE , PRECISEAND CONCISE , THAT WAY ONE IS NOT DEPRIVING THELESS FORTUNATE PEOPLE WHO COULD NOT ACHIEVEHIGHER EDUCATION . DOING THINGS IN A SIMPLE WAYIS THE KEY TO SUCCESS IN EVERY WORK OF LIFE .IN EXAMS EG THE MORE POMPOUS ONE IS IN ONESGRAMMAR , THE MORE LIKELY THAT ONE WILL FAIL ,BUT THE MORE SIMPLE , PRECISE AND CONCISE ONE ISTHE HIGHLY LIKELY THAT ONE WILL PASS .WITHOUT PREJUDICE TO THE AUTHOR OF THIS POMPOUSPHRASE , I THINK ONE SHOULD BE CONSIDERATE IN THATNOT EVERYBODY ON THE LIST HAS HAD THE OPPORTUNITYTO GO TO HIGH SCHOOL , COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY SOWHEN WRITING ANY ARTICLE , PLEASE, PLEASE CONSIDERTHEM AS WELL .REGARDS TO ALL .M'BAI OMAR F.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 06:58:43 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Op-Ed:The City and the KingdomMessage-ID: < 33A66DE3.CFA878EF@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitON MY MIND / By A.M. ROSENTHALThe City and the KingdomA letter from the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington:"Regarding any information we might know of Christian persecution in Saudi Arabia,the answer is -- none. We have many foreign workers in the Kingdom and they aretreated as guests, and every consideration is given for their needs, as long as they abideby the Shari'a law."The letter was in answer to a New York Times reporter's inquiry for a story onlegislation before the City Council of New York that would bar the city from doingbusiness with companies operating in 15 countries named as persecuting Christians.The list includes China and other Communist countries and Saudi Arabia and otherMuslim countries.The assurance about foreign guests was printed on June 15 in an article about businessopposition to the legislation. So now -- some facts about religious worship in theKingdom.Such information is easy to find about any of the 15.About Saudi Arabia it is impossible to escape. Denial is a lie.The Shari'a is the Holy Law of Islam, derived from the Koran and Mohammed'steachings.The Saudi section in the State Department's most recent worldwide report on humanrights, based on dispatches from U.S. embassies, is a good place to find out how thelaw is seen and enforced by the royal Government:"Freedom of religion does not exist. Islam is the official religion and all citizens must beMuslims. The Government prohibits the practice of other religions."Other information in the report:For Christians caught worshiping, punishment can be arrest and lashing. Wearingreligious symbols is prohibited. Christians wearing a cross or engaging in any otherreligious practice can be arrested, flogged and deported.Conversion by Muslims to another religion is considered apostasy. Apostasy ispunishable by execution.Paul Marshall, a specialist on persecution of Christians, writes that occasionally citizensof important countries like Britain or the U.S. are allowed worship within embassygrounds, if they keep quiet about it.Amnesty International has documented about 350 cases of Christian foreign workersarrested when they tried to worship -- in private, since church services are banned. Butarrests of Christians from Asia, the Mideast and Africa, which supply most of theKingdom's foreign workers, usually go unreported by their relatives and employers.They fear the reprisals: arrest and torture of the prisoners' families.And, for Americans who think Saudi officials have any more respect for them thanlaborers from the third world: U.S. troops in Saudi Arabia during the gulf war were notallowed to wear any symbol of their faith. Since the war, religious oppression hasincreased. Saudi rulers are terrified that thoughts of religious freedom, or any otherkind, linger from having had Americans around to protect them from Iraq.American businessmen never worried about such Saudi ways and morals -- nor dothey now.They do worry about the increasing American public revulsion against using governmentfunds and contracts to enrich the persecutors. Nineteen cities and states are consideringlegislation to use local economic pressure against repression.The opposition from business and persecutors will be stepped up in organization andfunding. The focus will be on New York City, and particular pressure on two men:Council Speaker Peter Vallone, who introduced the legislation, and Mayor RudolphGiuliani, sympathetic but uncommitted, who will find it on his desk.So it is increasingly critical for opponents of religious persecution to insist the evidencebe spread out and denials examined instead of simply repeated and passed along.The businessmen and their lobbyists, Americans who attend Saudi Embassy parties ortake those velvet trips to Saudi Arabia arranged by its officials -- they all know aboutthe religious persecution.Perhaps like Robert Kiley, president of New York's Chamber of Commerce, they willsay in public that local action against persecutions is just know-nothingism cloaked inmorality. Maybe some will even say that in private, to themselves and God, as theyworship. But it will be difficult, won't it, because we really do know, don't we?Copyright 1997 The New York Times Company------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 13:43:40 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: simplicity not pomposityMessage-ID: < 199706171146.NAA04807@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. M'BAI,On behalf of Bass and myself, I am sincerely apologising to you and anyon=else who found that there was a streak of pomposity in what was written. =really recognise that the languages we use are probably the biggestproblem. Thank you very much for reminding us that we must come down toearth. But please be assured that the intention was not to sound pompous =orto make it difficult for anyone to understand what was written.A very good afternoon to you.Sidibeh.----------> Fr=E5n: M'BAI OF < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> =C4mne: simplicity not pomposity> Datum: den 17 juni 1997 11:59>=20> " THANK YOU FOR SUCH AN ANALYTICAL CLARITY " .=20> WOULD IT NOT BE IN THE BEST INTEREST OF OTHER=20> PEOPLE ON THE LIST LIKE MYSELF , FOR PEOPLE TO REFRAIN> FROM USING SUCH A POMPOUS WAY OF EXPRESSING THEIR=20> UNDERSTANDING OF THE ENGLISH GRAMMAR . I BELIEVE=20> THAT THE MOST APPRECIABLE WAY OF EXPRESSING=20> ONES ENGLISH GRAMMAR IS TO BE SIMPLE , PRECISE=20> AND CONCISE , THAT WAY ONE IS NOT DEPRIVING THE=20> LESS FORTUNATE PEOPLE WHO COULD NOT ACHIEVE=20> HIGHER EDUCATION . DOING THINGS IN A SIMPLE WAY=20> IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS IN EVERY WORK OF LIFE .=20>=20> IN EXAMS EG THE MORE POMPOUS ONE IS IN ONES=20> GRAMMAR , THE MORE LIKELY THAT ONE WILL FAIL ,> BUT THE MORE SIMPLE , PRECISE AND CONCISE ONE IS=20> THE HIGHLY LIKELY THAT ONE WILL PASS .=20>=20> WITHOUT PREJUDICE TO THE AUTHOR OF THIS POMPOUS> PHRASE , I THINK ONE SHOULD BE CONSIDERATE IN THAT> NOT EVERYBODY ON THE LIST HAS HAD THE OPPORTUNITY> TO GO TO HIGH SCHOOL , COLLEGE OR UNIVERSITY SO=20> WHEN WRITING ANY ARTICLE , PLEASE, PLEASE CONSIDER=20> THEM AS WELL .>=20> REGARDS TO ALL .>=20> M'BAI OMAR F.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 14:13:35 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia at the Winter Olympic Games ?Message-ID: DKDIFS02-970617121335Z-2928@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableA short sport-comment. The Gambia at the winter olympic in Nagano, Japan!!. I=B4m amazed. As employed in the national olympic comittee and =SportsConfederation of Denmark, I have allways found the winter olympic to bevery, very exclusive sports. Ice-hockey and figure-skating, skiing,ski-jump, etc etc. It=B4s very expensive and commercial sports. And =Japanis also known as a very expensive country to go to. Has any of you anidea, if The Gambia has a citizen, braught up in Canada, US, Europe, orany place, where to practise these speciel winter-sports, (created byus, the nations who can afford this) and who is capable of thesespecific sports to join the olympic games ? It is seen, that there areparticipants from "warm" places in the world (like the Gambia), butthose were sons/daughters of very rich people, who has lived most ofthere life abroad. We call them "tourists", not to be patronizing or toderide them. But for instance on some of the skiing events, where thereare only 1 second between the winner and the number 15 in the event,some of these people comes down hill =BD-1 minute after the first =one.(Anda trained tourist can do so). They don=B4t have the possibilities orfacilities which is needed to become athlets in these specific games.Even in Denmark we are not able to send many. If we are lucky we cansend 1 or 2 persons, and they has often lived there life in Sweden,Norway or south of Europe. So excuse me when I say, that until I come toknow who is the participants and in which sports, I don=B4t think TheGambia should spend money by sending people to the winter-games. Themoney could be better spend on training facilities, orsports-educational programmes back home. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 13:17:41 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970617113408.19246B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEI might have read Mr Sidibeh's contribution, and the reason =20why I did not respond was probably that, on balance, I agreed ==20with what he said. It was when someone suggested that Africans ==20do not have a cultural identity that I saw the need to do =20so, and addressed that person in particular. It is not my =20intention for this discussion to become 'unfocused, narrow and =20jejune' as this will not be very helpful. This is not =20supposed to be a mud-slinging match, but humble contributions =20to issues that are of overwhelming importance to us. It is =20only by exchanging ideas that we learn from one another and =20hopefully devise the best way forward for our country.When I said that the use of 'unique' was a bit of an =20exaggeration, I was by no means accusing Mr Sidibeh of wishful ==20thinking. It was simply a note of caution that when such a =20word is used, it means none of its kind exists. At least, =20that is my understanding. I cannot think of any aspect of =20Gambian culture that does not exist elsewhere. The wording of =20the sentence referred to ('It does not mean that any of the =20unique cultural features of the different national groups should ==20be abandoned...') does not appear to be a suggestion.The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or =20were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past =20trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day, =20the group received a largely negative response from the people. ==20It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though =20not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music =20should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a =20different type of music. The question here is, do you impose =20on the people what you think is good, or do the people =20decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi, =20that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their =20music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than =20did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a =20"language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that =20Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long =20way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it =20is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that ==20about.It is wrong for government officials, whether in Japan, the =20U.K., the U.S. or The Gambia to engage in corrupt practices, =20but how a NATIONAL IDENTITY can put a stop to such practices =20is not clear. There are good and bad people everywhere. The =20easiest way for people to understand that the government =20belongs to them is to explain to them how governments work. =20For example, the importance of their votes, what happens to =20their products and the taxes they pay. This in my view is a =20more practical and effective way to combat corruption than try =20to create a NATIONAL IDENTITY, the success of which is, at =20best, uncertain.I was in The Gambia when the Consultative Committee was set ==20up, and it was a commendable gesture. But to suggest that =20'For the first time in their lives rrepresentatives of the =20state asked them for their opinion on a nationally important =20matter' is to ignore the fact that Gambians had been going to ==20the polls before to, I suppose, express their opinion as to =20the type of government or Head of State they wanted. They =20might have made the wrong decisions, but ultimately they were =20responsible for the type of government they had.I am by no means proposing the wholesale adoption of =20Westminster-type constituions. I do not think the U.K is a =20hugely more democratic country than The Gambia. However, I =20believe that the people should have the power to remove a =20government or an M.P at any time, if they are not satisfied =20with the way things are going. The fact that certain aspects =20of such constitutions did not grow organically from our =20political systems does not render them any less useful or =20practical. Western education did not grow organically from our =20cultural systems, but we find it useful in many ways. We live ==20in global village and should always have an open mind towards =20other people's experiences that we can use to our advantage. =20In Africa, our political systems were not always characterised =20by dialogue and reaching consensus, but also by internecine =20conflict. What we have to do is to retain the still workable =20aspects of the old political systems and blend them with other ==20systems around the world that we feel can work in our =20situation.Mr Sidibeh and I do not seem to disagree about the importance ==20of education in changing people's attitudes and beliefs. I am =20also heartened by the fact that the African leaders he named =20all received formal education, a prerequisite for any leader =20in the modern world. The Arabs played an important part in =20ancient African politics because they could read and write. The ==20problem is not so much the type of education as what one =20does with it. It is unfortunate that many African leaders =20failed their people's, but it is gratifying to note that Africa ==20had and still has other western educated leaders with a =20different political outlook, including Lumumba, Mandela, Mugabe, =20Nkrumah, Nyerere, Sankara, Senghor, and Toure.In my intial response, it was never suggested that Mr =20Sidibeh was trying to impose HIS values on people. I am sorry ==20if I created that impression. What I was trying to say is =20that those people who have received western education, including ==20myself, should not assume that they have THE answers, as this =20might alienate us from the people we so desperately want to =20serve. I am quite aware of the shortcomings of western =20education; otherwise I would not have suggested that we should =20make it more suited to our needs. In doing this hopefully we =20would look into the legal, political, social and economic =20systems affecting us. I would not have any difficulty retaining ==20'Mary, Mary come here'. 'Mary' is after all a Gambian name, =20just like Mariam, Mariama Marie.However, I would advocate for a type of education that =20enhances our self-confidence, a type of educatipon that does =20not blindly glorify the past, and a type of education that =20would go a long way in bringing back the self-sufficient =20economy we used to have before the advent of colonialism. The =20'poor farmers' would play a leading role in this regard =20because they are the least dependent on foreign assistance.I quite agree that we are in many ways the problem of the ==20solution. But I also believe that through dialogue and =20tolerance of one another's views we can map out a =20comprehensive strategy as to the best way forward. If this is =20jejune, so be it.Thanks for your time.MOMODOUOn Mon, 16 Jun 1997, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> Mr. Njie,> Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussion> may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?) ha=> previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political and> economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in> relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to> suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, inter> alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a ver=> big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the> democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned are> mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting points=..> So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological poin=> of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour of => people, it may prove to be very helpfull.> =20> On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific ethn=ic> entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely> Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim that> there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter> altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70s> played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major> languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only the> songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. By> any international standards, their performance was unique. Their music wa=> truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that> geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with prid=> identify herself with them. The political implications here are tremendou=s:> If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, that==20> all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in> enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easier> for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to us,> and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS COUNTR=> CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS, O=> THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE> DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively combatti=ng> corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhance> progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whose> progress"]=20> ----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful thinkin=g,> but it is not.=20> One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to s=et> up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was t=> solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD following> the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men an=> women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVES> REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A> NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT TH=EY> MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE IN> THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how many> hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmers> do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, waves =of> coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of> government and especially the method of succession enshrined in> Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our politic=al> systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governments> and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the nee=> for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involving> them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).> I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's mentalit=y.> You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President> Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,> Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope by> education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schooling => Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,> Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have all> been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to impose> any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educated> Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very marginalise=> Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,> constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infact> not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day i=> primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be pa=rt> of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her> problems.=20> THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.> Sidibeh.>=20>=20> =20> Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03>=20> It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed ==20> to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would ==20> be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20> can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20> change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20> make our education system more suited to other needs.>=20> However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20> exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20> problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20> policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20> do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20> necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20> Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment ==20> in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done ==20> is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20> taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20> cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20> Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20> informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20> attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, ==20> effective change can only come about if the people accept it. ==20> For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20> such by the people for whom it is intended.>=20> The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female ==20> circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how ==20> not to go about changing cultural practices.>=20>=20> On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:>=20> > Malanding, and M. Njie,> > Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and star=> > appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polypho=ny> > of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such> > exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural> > features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rath=er> > each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend> whose> > power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object o=> my> > saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is> > exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat> chaotic.> > I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seeme=> to> > suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and> making> > a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions ar=> > largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we m=ay> > define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to> live> > for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our ow=> > history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for> > education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and> now> > expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it> that> > falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural> outlook)> > should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is> not> > just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed> > useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic> > advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20> > Sidibeh.> > =20> >=20> > ----------> > > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> > > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36> > >=20> > > Momodou,> > > I think you have some valid points when you say:> > >=20> > >=20> > > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.> Every> > > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what i=> > > going to be the effect of western models of development on our> cherished> > > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) mus=> be> > > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic> consequences?> > > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, an=> > > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for> > > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savin=gs> > > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance> > > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for> > instanc....> > >=20> > > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really> > possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these> country's> > are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that> > individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,> > Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of t=he> > Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse> > 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self> with.> > =20> > >=20> > > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is> > generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not> think> > that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse> > cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems> > tend to be different.=20> > >=20> > > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> > > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20> > > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we> > learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than> ever> > before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was> > going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is> useful> > at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sen=> to> > school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.> > >=20> > > Malanding> >=20> ---------->=20>=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 08:32:32 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: seeking addressMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970617083141.14622F-100000@dante04.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDoes anyone have a mailing address for Steve Fox in Gambia? Ylva------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 19:54:40 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NIGERIAMessage-ID: < 199706171754.TAA24166@login.eunet.no Mime-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitDATE=6/17/97TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-215820TITLE=NIGERIA / U-SBYLINE=SONNY YOUNGDATELINE=WASHINGTONCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: THE CLINTON ADMINISTRATION SAYS ITS POLICY TOWARD NIGERIAIS ALWAYS BEING STUDIED. THE COMMENT CAME IN REACTION TO ANEWSPAPER REPORT THAT THE STATE DEPARTMENT IS ABOUT TO UNDERTAKEA WIDE-RANGING REVIEW OF ITS POLICY TOWARD NIGERIA. V-O-A'SSONNY YOUNG HAS THE STORY.TEXT: ACCORDING TO THE WASHINGTON POST, THE ADMINISTRATIONRECOGNIZES THAT THREE YEARS OF DIPLOMATIC PRESSURE AND MODESTSANCTIONS HAVE FAILED TO MOVE NIGERIA'S MILITARY GOVERNMENTTOWARD DEMOCRACY AND SOCIAL REFORM.AS A RESULT, IT SAYS THE ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON BEGIN A BROADREVIEW OF ITS POLICY TOWARD AFRICA'S MOST POPULOUS COUNTRY.STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN NICHOLAS BURNS SAYS THERE IS NO TIMEFRAME FOR SUCH A REVIEW. HE SAYS THE UNITED STATES IS ALMOSTALWAYS EXAMINING ITS NIGERIA POLICY.// FIRST BURNS ACTUALITY :27 //NIGERIA IS AN IMPORTANT COUNTRY. WE ALWAYS KEEP OURRELATIONS WITH IMPORTANT COUNTRIES LIKE NIGERIA UNDERREVIEW ALMOST AROUND THE CLOCK. I CAN NOT POINTPUBLICLY TO ANY PARTICULAR PIECE OF PAPER OR MEETINGS ORSENATE MEETINGS. BUT OBVIOUSLY, GIVEN THE ROLE THATNIGERIA PLAYS IN A LOT OF DIFFERENT VENUES -- IN OILPOLITICS; AS A FORCE FOR INSTABILITY OR STABILITY INWEST AFRICA, IN SIERRA LEONE FOR INSTANCE; WE NEED TOKEEP NIGERIAN - U-S RELATIONS IN THE FOREFRONT OF OURTHOUGHTS.// END ACTUALITY //MR. BURNS SAYS THE UNITED STATES STILL HAS A LONG LIST OFGRIEVANCES WITH THE GOVERNMENT OF GENERAL SANI ABACHA. AND HESAYS THESE GRIEVANCES WILL NOT BE IGNORED.// SECOND BURNS ACTUALITY :34 //THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT HAS A LOT TO ANSWER FOR.....IT'SNON-DEMOCRATIC.....IT'S AUTOCRATIC.....IT'S A MAJORVIOLATOR OF HUMAN RIGHTS.....THE EXECUTION OF NIGERIANOPPOSITIONISTS KEN SARO-WIWA AND OTHERS.....PROBLEMSWITH DRUGS. THESE PROBLEMS AREN'T GOING TO GO AWAY ANDNO ONE IS TRYING TO SWEEP THEM UNDER THE RUG. NOT ATALL, NOT AT ALL. THEY REMAIN REALLY THE PROBLEM IN U-S- NIGERIAN RELATIONS -- ALL THESE OBSTACLES TO GOODRELATIONS. IF WE COULD SEE IMPROVEMENT ON THESE ISSUES,OBVIOUSLY THAT WOULD BE OF INTEREST TO THE UNITEDSTATES. IF WE DON'T SEE IMPROVEMENT, AND WE HAVEN'TREALLY SEEN MUCH, THEN OBVIOUSLY IT'S GOING TO BEDIFFICULT FOR US TO MOVE FORWARD IN ANY DEMONSTRABLEWAY.// END ACTUALITY //MR. BURNS SAYS AS PART OF THE PROCESS THAT LIES AHEAD, THERE WILLBE SOME CHANGES WITHIN THE STATE DEPARTMENT'S AFRICAPOLICY-MAKING DIVISION. BUT HE SAYS HE DOES NOT EXPECT THEM TORESULT IN A SUDDEN CHANGE IN NIGERIA POLICY.// THIRD BURNS ACTUALITY :17 //WE'LL HAVE A TRANSITION IN OUR AFRICAN AFFAIRS BUREAU.BUT I DON'T ANTICIPATE ANY IMMEDIATE CHANGES. BUT WE'LLHAVE TO RESERVE THE RIGHT TO FOLLOW ANY NUMBER OFTACTICS THAT WOULD ACCOMPLISH THE STRATEGIC OBJECTIVESTHAT WE SET OUT FOR OURSELVES. I JUST CAN'T TELL YOUWE'VE CHANGED (TOWARD NIGERIA). WHETHER WE WILL IN THEFUTURE, THAT WILL DEPEND A LOT ON WHAT HAPPENS IN THENEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS.// END ACTUALITY //FUTURE U-S POLICY TOWARD NIGERIA IS EXPECTED TO DEPEND ON WHETHERTHE MILITARY GOVERNMENT COMMITS ITSELF TO A TRANSITION TODEMOCRACY. GENERAL ABACHA HAS PROMISED A TRANSITION BY NEXTYEAR.IN MAURITIUS TODAY, REUTER NEWS AGENCY QUOTES NIGERIA'S COMMERCEAND TOURISM MINISTER AS SAYING HIS COUNTRY IS ABOUT 15 MONTHSAWAY FROM DEMOCRACY AND AN END TO MILITARY RULE. IN HIS WORDS,NIGERIA IS ON A ONE-WAY STREET TO DEMOCRACY. (SIGNED)E-TO-A/SONNY/EH17-Jun-97 10:58 AM EDT (1458 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 21:05:49 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MR.NBAYE!Message-ID: < 01BC7B62.41A86E20@dihi.qatar.net.qa ----------From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH[SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 11/OYN/1418 07:29 aTo: ' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' Subject: Re: MR.NBAYE!HELLO!YOU ALWAYS HAVE PROBLEMS REMEMBERING SOME OF THE PROTOCOLS HERE,ESPECIALLYNOW THAT YOU HAVE BEEN SILENT FOR QUITE SOMETIME.WHEN SOMEONE SAYS SOMETHING THAT YOU DON'T SEEM TO UNDERSTAND,ALL YOU NEEDTO DO IS TO WRITE THAT PERSON AND ASK HIM TO ELABORATE ON THAT PARTICULARPOINT.THAT IS SOMETHING WE HAVE DONE HERE MANY THOUSAND TIMES! THISBANTABAA IS MUCH FREER AND MORE FLEXIBLE THAN THE FaFa Jawara-High SchoolYOU WERE USED TO IN THE GAMBIA!I ,PERSONALLY, DON'T THINK THAT THE LANGUAGE STANDARD WOULD HAVE BEENLOWERED EVEN IF Sidibeh WROTE IN FULA OR JOLA,FOR THE SIMPLE REASON THATAbstract Concepts SUCH AS CULTURE ARE DIFFICULTTO BE SATISFACTORILY EXPLAINED IN WORDS DIFFERENT FROM THE ONESTHAT YOU BELIEVE ARE SIGNS OF POMPOSITY.THIS ISSUE IS MUCH MORE COMPLICATEDTHAN A COUPLE OF DIFFICULT WORDS IN A LANGUAGE EIGHT THOUSAND MILES AWAYFROM OUR Mothers' Tongues.THE INJUSTICE AND CRUELTY OF OUR INFANTILEDEPENDENCY ON A LANGUAGE SO ALIEN TO THE VAST MAJORITY OF OUR PEOPLE CANNOTBE OVERSTATED.BUT THAT HAS EVERYTHING TO DO WITH THE CRUELTY OF OURCOLONIAL LEGACY AND MUST NOT BE BLAMED ON THOSE AFRICANS WHO,JUSTINCIDENTALLY,HAPPEN TO MASTER THAT LANGUAGE BETTER THAN THE REST OF US.ANDI HAVE NO DOUBT IN MY MIND THAT THE PEOPLE YOU PRETEND TO BE LAWYERING ONTHEIR BEHALF KNOW THOSE THINGS VERY WELL.SO,MAYBE YOU SHOULD GIVE THEM ALITTLE BIT OF CREDIT!!REGARDS BASSSS!!------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 11:50:55 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970617103601.31338A-100000@dante16.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIlistmanagers,can you please add Paul Bariteau at p_bariteau@msn.com. Thank you, Ylva------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 17:00:59 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: Africa: Oxfam on G7 Summit (fwd)]Message-ID: < 33A6FB0B.2DFCE353@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------52E24B2E335AFFA577F975E6"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------52E24B2E335AFFA577F975E6Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--------------52E24B2E335AFFA577F975E6Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineReceived: from lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca (lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca [128.100.132.4])by finland.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with SMTP id JAA25085for < latir@EARTHLINK.NET >; Tue, 17 Jun 1997 09:16:47 -0700 (PDT)Received: from lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca ([128.100.132.4]) by lserv.utcc.utoronto.ca with SMTP id <51273(2)>; Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:12:38 -0400Received: from LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA by LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA (LISTSERV-TCP/IPrelease 1.8b) with spool id 92335 for AFRICA-N@LISTSERV.UTORONTO.CA; Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:11:49 -0400Received: from chass.utoronto.ca ([128.100.160.1]) by lserv.utcc.utoronto.cawith SMTP id <51090(3)>; Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:11:46 -0400Received: by chass.utoronto.ca (951211.SGI.8.6.12.PATCH1042/940406.SGI) for africa-n@listserv.utoronto.ca id MAA27582; Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:11:33-0400X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.4 PL24]MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitApproved-By: Faraz Fareed Rabbani < frabbani@CHASS.UTORONTO.CA Message-ID: < 199706171611.MAA27582@chass.utoronto.ca Date: Tue, 17 Jun 1997 12:11:32 -0400Reply-To: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service" < AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca Sender: "AFRICA-N: Africa News & Information Service" < AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca From: Faraz Fareed Rabbani < frabbani@chass.utoronto.ca Subject: Africa: Oxfam on G7 Summit (fwd)To: Multiple recipients of list AFRICA-N < AFRICA-N@listserv.utoronto.ca > Date distributed (ymd): 970617> Document reposted by APIC> Oxfam International Advocacy Office> 1511 "K" Street, Suite 1044, Washington DC 20005, USA> Tel: 1 202 393 5332; Fax: 1 202 783 8739;> Email: oxfamintdc@igc.apc.org. > OXFAM BRIEFING FOR G7 DENVER SUMMIT> Partnership for Economic Growth and Opportunity in Africa:> an Oxfam response to the US initiative> I. The US government has drawn up proposals for a new> initiative, the Partnership for Economic Growth and> Opportunity in Africa, aimed at addressing the development> crisis in sub-Saharan Africa. Recognizing the opportunities> created by economic and social reform programs in many> countries, the initiative, which enjoys bi-partisan support in> Congress, aims to provide trade, aid and debt relief> incentives for governments seeking to accelerate economic> growth. The Clinton Administration has indicated that it will> be seeking international support for the initiative at the G7> Denver summit (June 20-22).> II. US recognition of the need to address aid, trade and debt> problems within an overall strategy is particularly welcome.> So, too, is the proposed use of investment guarantees to> mobilize private foreign investment for Africa, which> currently accounts for less than one percent of global private> capital flows. More broadly, the US initiative is rooted in a> recognition that the risks posed by Africa's marginalisation> are exceptionally high, with deepening poverty and economic> decline intensifying national and ethnic rivalries,> contributing to environmental problems, and undermining the> capacity of governments to provide basic social services. The> Partnership proposals reflect a long-overdue acknowledgment of> the fact that the rest of the world will not be immune to the> consequences of Africa's condition. They also provide an> opportunity for the G7 countries to develop a coherent> response to the opportunities for peace and development which> have emerged in countries such as Mozambique, Ethiopia,> Eritrea and Uganda, where governments are committed to> developing greater self-reliance.> III. International action to reverse Africa's marginalization> and deepening poverty is vital. Over the past two decades> growth has declined by one percent per year in per capita> terms, with the result that average living standards in the> region are fallingfurther behind other developing regions.> Failure to sustain economic growth has resulted in human> welfare indicators which are the lowest in the world - and the> gap is widening. Today, a citizen born in Africa will live ten> years less than a counterpart born in America, and one in five> children die before the age of five.> IV. The silent crisis' in Africa's education gives rise to> particularly serious concern. Over 44 million children are not> in primary school and the numbers will rise to 50 million by> the end of the decade. Today, Africa is the only developing> region in which school attendance rates are declining from> already low levels. At the same time, the quality of education> is being eroded by the collapse of public investment. Both> trends have terrifying consequences for future growth,> employment creation and poverty reduction. Getting Africa's> children into school and improving the quality of their> education is vital if the region's crisis is to be reversed> and the opportunities created by economic reforms are to be> grasped.> V. Encouraging as the US initiative may be, it is flawed in a> number of crucial areas. It will provide support to a small> cluster of countries regarded by the US as success stories,> threatening to undermine region-wide initiatives - such as the> UN's Special Initiative on Africa - which offer a greater hope> of success. Moreover, the US proposals offer relatively minor> concessions on trade, mainly in the form of enhanced> preferences, allied to insignificant additional aid flows. An> additional problem is that pledges of US support for more> effective debt relief rest uneasily with the Administration's> efforts to delay implementation of the IMF-World Bank's Highly> Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) initiative even for Uganda - a> country with a long track record in economic reform. Failure> to address these problems reflects a deeper failure in the US> initiative. The term Partnership implies dialogue and joint> action to achieve shared goals. Unfortunately, African> governments and UN agencies have been conspicuous by their> absence from the process of dialogue behind the US initiative.> VI. The trade incentives envisaged under the Partnership focus> on improvements to the US's Generalized System of Preferences,> with a commitment to reducing tariffs and enlarging product> coverage to include sensitive items such as textiles. As one> element in an integrated trade and development strategy,> enhanced preferences could yield important benefits. However,> experience under the GSP confirms that African countries have> been unable to seize existing opportunities because of supply> side constraints, including high transport costs and poor> infrastructure. Implementation of the Uruguay Round agreement,> under which general liberalization and the phasing out of the> Multifibre Agreement will erode preferences, will have the> effect of eroding the already limited advantages of> preferences. Failure to address the deeper structural problems> associated with Africa's dependence on primary commodities is> another source of concern in the US proposal.> VII. So, too, is the failure to address the question of> coherence between aid, trade and debt policies. Subsidized> agricultural production and export dumping by the US and other> industrialized countries continues to undermine market> opportunities for African producers. The same practices result> in African smallholder producers seeing their markets ruined> and household incomes decline as a result of cheap imports.> Even with the rise in agricultural prices in 1996, the OECD> countries spent the equivalent of $166 billion on agricultural> subsidies, with the US spending over $7 billion in subsidies> for cereal producers. Similarly, efforts to promote private> investment are unlikely to succeed in the absence of an early> resolution of Africa's debt crisis. Yet the US continues to> use its influence to delay implementation of debt reduction> under the IMF-World Bank framework for Highly Indebted Poor> Countries. Investment opportunities in Africa are further> eroded by the continued use of tariff and non-tariff barriers> to restrict market entry in areas such as textiles, leather> and agriculture. As a group, the G7 countries need to look> beyond aid to an integrated and coherent strategy for bringing> their trade policies into line with the objectives set for> development cooperation.> VIII. The development assistance provisions in the US> proposals are similarly disappointing. In the past three years> the US aid budget has been slashed, with spending on> development declining from 0.15 per cent to 0.10 per cent of> GNP. Today, the US is at the bottom of the OECD aid list, yet> the new initiative offers no new aid, even for areas such as> health and education identified as priorities. Aid quality> issues are also not addressed. This is not an approach to> development co-operation which will underpin a successful> international initiative. Aid is no substitute for good> policies - but it can help to underpin economic reforms and> distribute the benefits more widely. In particular, carefully> targeted aid in areas such as micro-finance and rural> infrastructure can help poor people to participate in markets> on more equitable terms. Similarly, investment in health and> education can help to create an enabling environment, in which> vulnerable communities are given opportunities. Improving aid> quality and increasing aid quantity should therefore be a> major concern for the G7 countries.> IX. Eligibility for support under the US proposals is> conditional upon countries implementing economic reform> measures deemed acceptable to the US President. The specific> policy reforms cited include rapid trade liberalization, the> withdrawal of trade barriers which protect local agriculture,> and incentives for investment. In practice, these correspond> to the economic reforms promoted under structural adjustment> programs, compliance with which is likely to serve as a litmus> test for good practice. The problem is that compliance with> these programmes is associated with slow growth, a poor record> on investment and, in many cases, failure to protect social> investment. More flexible approaches are needed which take> into account the need to reward good practice in improving> human welfare indicators and which encourage market reforms> geared towards employment creation and long-term growth.> X. Looking beyond aid, trade and debt, any international> initiative for Africa must address the challenge of conflict> prevention. At the international level, action is needed in> the form of an international arms code to register arms> transfers and restrict sales to governments which fail to> respect human rights, and which prioritize military spending> over basic investments in health, education, water and> sanitation. Aid transfers should be used as an incentive for> good practice, providing rewards for governments which> allocate less than an indicative target of 3 per cent of GDP> to military spending. More broadly, the G7 governments should> undertake a commitment to carrying out conflict impact> assessments aimed at reviewing the implications of economic> reforms and stabilization programs for social and political> stability. The OECD's Multi-Donor Review of the genocide in> Rwanda identified IMF-World Bank programmes as a contributor> factor to the deterioration in ethnic relations which preceded> the tragedy. Such mistakes should not be repeated. XI. The> Denver summit provides a crucial opportunity for the G7> countries to take the first steps towards the design of a> coherent strategy for supporting African recovery. The> architecture for such as strategy could be provided by> communiqu, commitments to concrete action in nine areas,> namely:> - accelerated implementation of the HIPC debt initiative, with> the eligibility period reduced from six years to three years> - incentives for governments, including earlier and deeper> debt relief, willing to transfer savings from debt into> priority social spending> - international efforts to address Africa's commodity trade> problems, including initiatives aimed at controlling supply> and stabilizing prices> - more effective action under the World Trade Organization's> Plan of Action for Least Developed countries, including: (i)> reduction to zero of preferential tariffs and the removal of> ceilings and quantitative restrictions and imports from Africa> (ii) increased investment in infrastructure and> diversification efforts aimed at addressing supply-side> constraints> - a phased increase in development assistance, allied to> measures aimed at improving the quality of aid with a view to> achieving tangible human welfare gains> - a review of the coherence of development cooperation> policies with trade policies, especially in the areas of> agricultural and non-tariff barriers on manufactured goods> - the adoption of an international arms code to restrict the> supply of arms to governments responsible for human rights> abuse and/or excessive military spending> - increasing to at least 20 percent the share of bilateral> assistance directed towards education> - increasing to at least 50 percent the share of education> assistance directed to the primary sector> XII. Progress towards these and other aid quality targets> should be reviewed at the 1998 summit. So, too, should> progress towards concrete human welfare outcomes. The OECD's> Global Partnership for Development has identified a range of> objectives, including a reduction by one half in the> proportion of people living in extreme poverty by 2015 and> universal education in all countries by 2015. As one element> of a coherent strategy, improved aid quality could contribute> to the realization of these objectives. Establishing criteria> for measuring the human welfare benefits of aid to Africa> would serve the dual purpose of identifying and developing> good practice, and contribute to the restoration of public> confidence in aid.> XIII. More broadly, it is vital that any commitments> undertaken at Denver are acted upon. Too often, vague> commitments are made and subsequently forgotten, especially in> matters concerning Africa. Against this background, heads of> government should commit themselves to reporting back to the> 1998 Birmingham summit on progress.> END> ************************************************************> This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the> Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational> affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary> objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States> around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by> concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant> information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and> individuals.> Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail> message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa> Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org > (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents> previously distributed, as well as the auto-response> information files, are also available on the Web at:> To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to apic@igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited> from another source please contact directly the source> mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.> For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,> 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:> 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic@igc.apc.org. > ************************************************************--------------52E24B2E335AFFA577F975E6--------------------------------Date: 18 Jun 1997 09:03:01 +0200From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > (Return requested)Subject: FWD:Computer & Internet company in The GMessage-ID: <0394933A78825015*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>Content-Identifier: 0394933A78825015Content-Return: AllowedMIME-Version: 1.0Dear Gambia-L members.We would like to inform you that there is started a local Computer &Internet company in The Gambia.Our company name is Commit enterprises Ltd.Below are information on the network services we offer our Gambiancustomers.If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact uson e-mail:or use the address at the end of the mail.INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMMIT E-MAIL SYSTEM:IntroductionCommit Enterprises Ltd. is a Gambian shareholders company, owned byNorwegian and Gambian individuals. Commit is run and staffed by NorwegiansJoern and Torstein Grotnes, permanent residents of The Gambia. The companyis not depending on or cooperating with foreign companies or interests.Commit was established the 1. of April 1997 after more than a year ofpreparations, and have since then set up residence and working offices inFajara.The objectives of the company1) To set up, enhance and maintain an internal network structure in theGambia, using available communication lines to link his network withtherest of the world.2) To make the technology available to as many people as possible, byoffering an uncomplicated service at a low monthly charge. Since theCommit Net node performs the necessary international transfers it alsoprevents the potentially costly mistakes a non-technical user mightmake.3) To be a computer and communications company providing sales, support,development, training and repairs both in hardware and software. Ourmainemphasis is on PC equipment and 32-bit Windows software.The Commit NetworkCurrently the Commit Net consists of one node with 8 telephone lines withlocal access and an E-mail gateway to the Internet exchanging messagesevery hour. We hope this will give sufficient speed for users in exchanginginternational mail.The node is already dimensioned for 32 lines, and can be further expandedup to 64 telephone lines. Backup power by means of UPS (uninterruptiblepower supplies) and an automatic standby generator ensures 24 hour accessto the system.We would like to link up our network with any other Gambian networkingsystems willing to do so, as the value of the network will be higher themore information and users that can connect to it.The E-mail serviceThe E-mail and country network service is offered at a flat rate of D200per month to normal customers. Special prices will be offered to schools,students and in certain other cases. Advanced usage like connecting anumber of users on a LAN to the Commit Net can be offered by specialagreement.Currently, the service limits the size of international electronic mails to64 000 characters per mail. If a customer needs larger sizes this can bearranged, but due to the limited bandwidth available today large scale datatransfer is not possible. The number of mails per month is not limited fornormal users.Since the Commit Net node is in the country, all local mail will beinstantaneous and there is no limits on such mail. The usage of the node asa country LAN is encouraged.If required, we will install the access software and make sure it isrunning well for new users. The software and initial installation is freeof charge.World Wide Web browsing (WWW)Because of the low international bandwidth we do not offer Web browsingoutside of The Gambia. The current digital service is not fast enough forany serious use of such services. As soon as higher speed links becomeavailable our node will expand its services to make use of the increasedbandwidth. We pledge to be constantly on the lookout for improved servicesfor our customers.On the other hand, Commit has its own Web server on the network, and weencourage all our customers to contribute information to be made availableon this internal net. Except for commercial use or advertising, we willoffer free disk space and will charge only for helping to prepare theinformation for Web browsing.Again, as soon as higher speed links to the real Internet becomesavailable, the customers present on the Commit Net will have benefited bothfrom their experience from using the service and by their informationbecoming available for millions of users all over the world.Our commitmentCommit accepts the responsibility for delivering e-mail messages quicklyand reliably to and from its customers in The Gambia.Since we are locally based and have very competent staff members we promiseto help with any problems regarding our service by phone or on-site.System requirements for subscribersTo connect to our system we recommend minimum a 486 PC (or equivalentMacintosh) with 8MB of RAM and 10 MB of free disk space. We can help withupgrading existing systems if needed. Please contact us to get advice aboutyour system.A modem is required, any speed down to 2400 bps can be used for the E-mailservice. We recommend at least 14400 bps, and even higher is preferable ifdownloading software or the Web browsing feature is to be used.For users who do not have modems we offer good quality Microcom 33600 bpsmodems.Trusted users can rent modems for an monthly charge of D100, while thepurchase price for these modems for a subscriber is D2000.Details about subscribingCommit is the official administrator of the Gambia country domain GM, sothat when you subscribe to our services you will be internationallyregistered with a genuine Gambian E-mail address.The address for the Commit database mainpage is: http://www.commit.gm (notavailable outside The Gambia.)There is also a FTP (file transfer protocol) site at ftp.commit.gm (notavailable outside The Gambia) where the userscan download freeware and shareware for DOS, Windows and Windows 95/NT.If you would like to make inquiries on subscriptions, please contact us byone of these methods:phone: +220 392667e-mail: tgr@commit.gm Fax: +220 375890for more information.Note: During June and July 1997 Commit offers two free test weeks for newsubscribers. If you decide not to continue using the service after twoweeks, no charges will incur.Please note also that the database and the ftp service is underconstruction. All software is virus-checked, but Commit Enterprises Ltd.takes no responsibility for the use of free software.By 16 June 1997 the following people in The Gambia have accounts on theCommit Network:Mr.Theo George, editor of the Observer daily paperaddress: george@commit.gm Mr.Aki Allen, Manager of Gambia Electrical Company (GEC)address: allen@commit.gm Mr.Kofi Adamper, Principal & Manager of Standard Training Systems (STS)address: adamper@commit.gm Mr.Hermann Boehler, assistant Director of SOS Children Villageaddress: sos@commit.gm Mr.Joseph Cann, Manager, Computersection of ITS Gambiaaddress: cann@commit.gm Mr.Charles Dixon, Ass.Manager, Computersection of ITS Gambiaaddress: dixon@commit.gm ITS Gambia, agents for Dell & Fujitsu-ICL and importers of Food/Beveragesaddress: itsgam@commit.gm Mr.Momodou Njie, Computer Supervisor of the Elf-Gambia Companyaddress: elf@commit.gm Mr.Aboubakarr Nimaga Ceesay, daily Manager of the Senegambia hoteladdress: sengam@commit.gm Dr.Essombe, Director of Organisation of African Unity (OAU)address: essombe@commit.gm YMCA Gambia,address: ymca@commit.gm Regards,Torstein GrotnesManager & SecretaryCommit Enterprises Ltd.6 fajara M-section, PMB 717, Serrekunda, The Gambia, WAE-mail: tgr@commit.gm phone: 392667 Fax: 375890------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 10:31:44 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970618093352.AAD38864@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Paul Bariteau has been added to the list. Welcome tothe Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send abrief introduction to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou CamaraNB. Torstein and Mr. T. George are also back with us.*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 10:56:41 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: connextions to the GambiaMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970618085641Z-2985@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWOW !! Congratulation to the Gambia and the Grotnes-brothers, who hasnow made it possible to connect us to more people in the Gambia. This isreally a break throuth. Now we can provide institutions with relevantcomputors and modems. Now I turn to the group on Gambia-L, who isdealing with support for Gambia education.If Musa Sowe, who I remember was the person, who tried to get contact toThe Gambia College through Vice-principal Dr. bojang, once again couldget in contact to the institute, and tell them about the possibilitiesto get this computor-connextion, I will gladly sign a "contract" ofpaying the subscription to "Commit enterprises Ltd". for theconnextion, for instance the next one or two years. If the institutefind it worth while and are interested. I understood that theircomputers were OK, so it=B4s only a question on modem, and of course thetelephone-bills ! And if Gambia TTI also should be interested in commingon the system, I would also pay the subscription for them too. Who inthe Gambia can contact the two institutions, discuss the possibilitieswith the heads of the institutions, set up rulels and regulations,inform the students ect. ? To me it can not go fast enough. Who can givegood advises, and what will we do ? Or am I wrong on this !? Help andadvises is needed. I havve the good will, I don=B4t know much about allthis, but I can see the possibilities. What do you recommend to do ?Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 10:59:23 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < 199706180916.LAA04153@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. Njie,one of the merits of dialogue conducted in a democratic forum is to agreeto disagree. This will at least open up possibilities to deal with othermatters which remain points of contention.I for one do not know of any other pop band anywhere that palyed music inso many different langauges and musical traditions. That the Ifang Bondisuccumbed to outside competition rather than their own inter-disciplinaryfailings perhaps is a matter of opinion. Yet that is infact not the point.I used the Ifang Bondi to illustrate my previous position that it ispossible to invent, to create something that Gambians can identify asparticularly Gambian - to help us gradually to retreat from our often ver=strong ethnic consciousness. A consciousness that has proved to be the ba=neof most African societies. A national consciousness, fosters the growth =ofa national identity, which is a prerequisite for patriotism, anywhere. O=course criminals, and corrupt bureaucrats exist everywhere, but I shouldinsist that the dimensions of corrupt practices, the fact that it concern=sums=20that measures very significantly to national budgets, and retardsdevelopment efforts throughout the continent is a feature not found in th=U.K or Japan or the U.S! Yet inspite of that, corruption does not arousethe kind of public indignation that one would expect elsewhere. I believe=like many political analysts do (such as Ali Mazrui and Richard Sandbrookfor instance) that this is because the people do not feel that thegovernment belongs to them. So if one does not take of its property, one =isinfact considered a fool. That is the mentality that i think we mustcombat. You say the growth of a national identity is a thing which thepeople themselves are best placed to bring about. Unless you qualify thatstatement, I should say that the Ifang Bondi were also part of the people=?=20I stated something to the effectthat we ought to make a critical assesssment of both our cultural valuesand traditional practices on the one hand, and the effects of Westerneducation on the other, and thereafter determine for ourselves the kind o=lives we want to live for. I made neither a glorification of Africa's pas=nor an outright condemnation of Western education per se. On the other ha=ndI lament the severe effects western education has on our mentaldispositions. The mental order we acquired (largely due to this education=alsystems) insists that it is Africa that must adjust to a level that is se=enas the standard for mankind, rather than foreign values being graduallytailored to fit the African condition. I want to believe that politicalinstabilty, ethnic conflict, corruption and other seemingly intractableAfricanproblems are indicative of Africa's refusal to be forcefully co-opted int=foreign systems. Given that most Africans lived in acephalous (stateless)societies it is obvious that the Western state and its institutions areculturally illegitimate.=20Finally, the importance of the National Consultative Committee is natural=lyopen todifferent interpretations. But in our GAMBIAN context I should make a ver=very clear distinction between the weight of this Yahya Jammeh-createdcommittee that was to promptly determine the destiny of the nation, andthe ritual of casting meaningless ballots which have notoriously beenexchangeable for the cost of a bowl of rice. The one, a method of directdemocracy, charged with seriousness and meaning - the state thus gaininginstant legitimacy (WITHOUT ANY FOREIGN MODEL BEING IMPLANTED, THECOMMITEE ASKED THEM TO "TAKE REAL POWER NOW, BE IN SOLE CHARGE OF YOURDESTINY"); the other shrouded in remoteness, fraud, improperregistration of voters, political caricaturing, ethnic rivalvry - thepeople just play along in a very "serious" game that comes about every fi=veyears. And this Mr. Njie, is the core of my entire argumentation in thesehumble contributions:=20INSPITE OF YOUR BEING THERE, AND INSPITE OF YOUR EDUCATION (OR BECAUSE OFIT - I.E THE WAY YOU ARE TRAINED TO THINK) YOU COULD NOT SEE THE DIFFEREN=CEBETWEEN MAKING A CHOICE BY CASTING A BALLOT (FOR MANY AFRICANS, JUST SILL=LITTLE STONES), AND MAKING A CHOICE BY PHYSICALLY AND PSYCHOLOGICALLYEMPOWERING THE PEOPLE DIRECTLY. FOR YOU THESE ARE EXACTLY ONE AND THE SA=METHING. BUT FOR THE PEASANTS THEY ARE ENTIRELY DIFFERENT. THEY HAVE SAIDTHAT IT WAS THE FIRST TIME THAT "ANYONE ASKED THEM OF THEIR OPINION". THA=IS A DOCUMENTED FACT.OUR PROBLEM IS NOT JUST A LINGUISTIC DEFICIENCY BUT TO BE ABLE TO THINKDIFFERENTLY AFTER SO MANY YEARS OF BEING TRAINED TO THINK IN A PARTICULARMANNER. WHEN I SAID MARY I DID NOT MEAN MARY - JUST LIKE FATOU, A NAME. IMEANT THAT FROM THAT DAY ONWARDS WE UNDERGO A SERIOUS PROCESS OF MENTALCOLONISATION WITHOUT BEING PARTICULARLY AWARE OF IT.=20With my sincere respects,Momodou Sidibeh.----------Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List=C4mne: Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et a=l..Datum: den 17 juni 1997 14:17I might have read Mr Sidibeh's contribution, and the reason =20why I did not respond was probably that, on balance, I agreed ==20with what he said. It was when someone suggested that Africans ==20do not have a cultural identity that I saw the need to do =20so, and addressed that person in particular. It is not my =20intention for this discussion to become 'unfocused, narrow and =20jejune' as this will not be very helpful. This is not =20supposed to be a mud-slinging match, but humble contributions =20to issues that are of overwhelming importance to us. It is =20only by exchanging ideas that we learn from one another and =20hopefully devise the best way forward for our country.When I said that the use of 'unique' was a bit of an =20exaggeration, I was by no means accusing Mr Sidibeh of wishful ==20thinking. It was simply a note of caution that when such a =20word is used, it means none of its kind exists. At least, =20that is my understanding. I cannot think of any aspect of =20Gambian culture that does not exist elsewhere. The wording of =20the sentence referred to ('It does not mean that any of the =20unique cultural features of the different national groups should ==20be abandoned...') does not appear to be a suggestion.The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or =20were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past =20trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day, =20the group received a largely negative response from the people. ==20It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though =20not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music =20should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a =20different type of music. The question here is, do you impose =20on the people what you think is good, or do the people =20decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi, =20that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their =20music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than =20did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a =20"language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that =20Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long =20way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it =20is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that ==20about.It is wrong for government officials, whether in Japan, the =20U.K., the U.S. or The Gambia to engage in corrupt practices, =20but how a NATIONAL IDENTITY can put a stop to such practices =20is not clear. There are good and bad people everywhere. The =20easiest way for people to understand that the government =20belongs to them is to explain to them how governments work. =20For example, the importance of their votes, what happens to =20their products and the taxes they pay. This in my view is a =20more practical and effective way to combat corruption than try =20to create a NATIONAL IDENTITY, the success of which is, at =20best, uncertain.I was in The Gambia when the Consultative Committee was set ==20up, and it was a commendable gesture. But to suggest that =20'For the first time in their lives rrepresentatives of the =20state asked them for their opinion on a nationally important =20matter' is to ignore the fact that Gambians had been going to ==20the polls before to, I suppose, express their opinion as to =20the type of government or Head of State they wanted. They =20might have made the wrong decisions, but ultimately they were =20responsible for the type of government they had.I am by no means proposing the wholesale adoption of =20Westminster-type constituions. I do not think the U.K is a =20hugely more democratic country than The Gambia. However, I =20believe that the people should have the power to remove a =20government or an M.P at any time, if they are not satisfied =20with the way things are going. The fact that certain aspects =20of such constitutions did not grow organically from our =20political systems does not render them any less useful or =20practical. Western education did not grow organically from our =20cultural systems, but we find it useful in many ways. We live ==20in global village and should always have an open mind towards =20other people's experiences that we can use to our advantage. =20In Africa, our political systems were not always characterised =20by dialogue and reaching consensus, but also by internecine =20conflict. What we have to do is to retain the still workable =20aspects of the old political systems and blend them with other ==20systems around the world that we feel can work in our =20situation.Mr Sidibeh and I do not seem to disagree about the importance ==20of education in changing people's attitudes and beliefs. I am =20also heartened by the fact that the African leaders he named =20all received formal education, a prerequisite for any leader =20in the modern world. The Arabs played an important part in =20ancient African politics because they could read and write. The ==20problem is not so much the type of education as what one =20does with it. It is unfortunate that many African leaders =20failed their people's, but it is gratifying to note that Africa ==20had and still has other western educated leaders with a =20different political outlook, including Lumumba, Mandela, Mugabe, =20Nkrumah, Nyerere, Sankara, Senghor, and Toure.In my intial response, it was never suggested that Mr =20Sidibeh was trying to impose HIS values on people. I am sorry ==20if I created that impression. What I was trying to say is =20that those people who have received western education, including ==20myself, should not assume that they have THE answers, as this =20might alienate us from the people we so desperately want to =20serve. I am quite aware of the shortcomings of western =20education; otherwise I would not have suggested that we should =20make it more suited to our needs. In doing this hopefully we =20would look into the legal, political, social and economic =20systems affecting us. I would not have any difficulty retaining ==20'Mary, Mary come here'. 'Mary' is after all a Gambian name, =20just like Mariam, Mariama Marie.However, I would advocate for a type of education that =20enhances our self-confidence, a type of educatipon that does =20not blindly glorify the past, and a type of education that =20would go a long way in bringing back the self-sufficient =20economy we used to have before the advent of colonialism. The =20'poor farmers' would play a leading role in this regard =20because they are the least dependent on foreign assistance.I quite agree that we are in many ways the problem of the ==20solution. But I also believe that through dialogue and =20tolerance of one another's views we can map out a =20comprehensive strategy as to the best way forward. If this is =20jejune, so be it.Thanks for your time.MOMODOUOn Mon, 16 Jun 1997, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> Mr. Njie,> Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussio=> may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?)had> previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political an=> economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in> relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to> suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, inter> alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is avery> big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the> democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned are> mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential startingpoints.> So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropologicalpoint> of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour o=> people, it may prove to be very helpfull.> =20> On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specificethnic> entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely> Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim that> there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter> altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70=> played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major> languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only t=he> songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. B=> any international standards, their performance was unique. Their musicwas> truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that> geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could withpride> identify herself with them. The political implications here aretremendous:> If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, tha=t=20> all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in> enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easi=er> for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to u=s,> and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THISCOUNTRY> CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS,OR> THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE> DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectivelycombatting> corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhance> progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whos=> progress"]=20> ----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishfulthinking,> but it is not.=20> One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was toset> up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that wasto> solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD followi=ng> the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both menand> women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVES> REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A> NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THATTHEY> MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE IN> THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how man=> hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmer=> do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, wave=of> coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of> government and especially the method of succession enshrined in> Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from ourpolitical> systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governmen=ts> and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore theneed> for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involvin=> them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).> I too believe that education is the best way to alter people'smentality.> You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President> Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,> Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope by> education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schoolin=> Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,> Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have all> been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to impos=> any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educat=ed> Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of verymarginalised> Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,> constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infac=> not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first dayin> primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may bepart> of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her> problems.=20> THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.> Sidibeh.>=20>=20> =20> Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03>=20> It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as oppose=d=20> to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this woul=d=20> be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20> can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20> change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20> make our education system more suited to other needs.>=20> However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20> exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20> problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20> policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20> do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20> necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20> Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment==20> in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being don=e=20> is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20> taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20> cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20> Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20> informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20> attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day=,=20> effective change can only come about if the people accept it.==20> For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20> such by the people for whom it is intended.>=20> The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female==20> circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how==20> not to go about changing cultural practices.>=20>=20> On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20> Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:>=20> > Malanding, and M. Njie,> > Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities andstart> > appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like apolyphony> > of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such> > exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultura=> > features of the different national groups should be abandoned, butrather> > each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend> whose> > power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the objectof> my> > saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is> > exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat> chaotic.> > I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabouseemed> to> > suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and> making> > a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditionsare> > largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that wemay> > define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to> live> > for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in ourown> > history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for> > education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here a=nd> now> > expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of i=> that> > falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural> outlook)> > should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it =is> not> > just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative cre=ed> > useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic> > advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20> > Sidibeh.> > =20> >=20> > ----------> > > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> > > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36> > >=20> > > Momodou,> > > I think you have some valid points when you say:> > >=20> > >=20> > > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.> Every> > > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:whatis> > > going to be the effect of western models of development on our> cherished> > > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups)must> be> > > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic> consequences?> > > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop,and> > > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst fo=> > > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encouragesavings> > > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finan=ce> > > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for> > instanc....> > >=20> > > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's reall=> > possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these> country's> > are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that> > individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,> > Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case ofthe> > Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diver=se> > 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self> with.> > =20> > >=20> > > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is> > generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not> think> > that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse> > cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value syste=ms> > tend to be different.=20> > >=20> > > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> > > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20> > > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more w=> > learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than> ever> > before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I wa=> > going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is> useful> > at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselvessent> to> > school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.> > >=20> > > Malanding> >=20> ---------->=20>=20----------------------------------------Date: Tue, 18 Jun 1996 19:22:32 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 199706181016.TAA17655@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l, Mr. Sidibeh and Mr. Njie,I have changed the subject of this discussion to reflect what is beingdiscussed and not what happens to Mobutu!Sidibeh wrote, 'The mental order we acquired (largely due to this educationalsystems) insists that it is Africa that must adjust to a level that is seenas the standard for mankind, rather than foreign values being graduallytailored to fit the African condition. I want to believe that politicalinstabilty, ethnic conflict, corruption and other seemingly intractableAfrican problems are indicative of Africa's refusal to be forcefully co-optedinto foreign systems.'True, we have adopted (or have been forced to adopt) foreign values ineducation and even our social life, but do we have an option? when ourforefathers failed to develop scripts for most of our languages, or whenthose who came after them failed to revive those scripts, we have nooption but toe the line of outsiders. Sad it may be, the fault is ours.Like us, India and many other countries were colonised but they stillretain their scripts and can boast of them. Mr. Sidibeh, i find itdifficult to follow the logic in the above quoted words of yours. Do youmean to say that all these killings, maimings, and selfish agenda perpetratedby our so-called leaders are signs of a rejection of foreign education etctransplants? I completely disagree with you on that. The reality of thesituation is that our so-called communalism is shrouded in greed andindividualitism. Our problems have little to do with the education wereceive or the adoption of foreign values. We have lost our culturalvalues because we see them as inferior, and at worst uncouth! We simplyabandoned all that we once cherished. It is not the same situationin Asia where adherence to Asian values is uppermost in the minds ofAsians. Needless to say, while Chinese people in the diaspora all speakChinese, our people who migrated to Europe and America just 15 years agodiscourage their offsprings from speaking their native languages for fear thatthese youngsters will have an accent to their english or what have you! Thatsimply epitomises the Gambian or the African. Africa's troubles are themakings of the Africans themselves to a large extent. Our failure toappreciate or own culture is now hurting us. These days it is not difficultto hear others say that Africans have no culture. And I find it difficult todefend my position when I cannot sing African songs, cannot tell those goodstories my granny used to tell me; when our school system teaches us Medievalhistory, French and American revolutions and so on with only passing referenceto African empires, i point the finger at you and I.Ifang Bondi was truly a symbol many of us could associate with, but for reasonsgiven above, we rejected the symbol. The thinking, to my mind, is that Ifang Bondiis gambian and therefore worth little. On the more large scale, African values areworth little because they are African! we cannot appreciate our values because wehate being what we are. Yes, we may have been brain-washed, but why must thatcontinue? If we think we know the problem, what stops us from remedying thesituation? it has always been said that we lack the ability to manage andorganise our activities, and that is what is being manifested everywhere on thecontinent. Ask us to criticise and we will do it; ask us to find solutions andwe will do it; man, ask us to implement those soultions and we falter! A simpleoverlooked example of how we cannot manage is evident in soccer! With all thesoccer talents on the continent and with all the good national teams we have, howmany are coached by Africans? A naive question, yet one with thought-provokingramifications. (To be continued).Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 12:34:06 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FWD:Computer & Internet company in The GMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970618113406.006eaae4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Commit Enterprises Ltd.,CONGRATS AND GOOD LUCK!!!All the best of wishes,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 12:35:29 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MR.NBAYE!Message-ID: < 199706181120.MAA23831@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITYOU GIVE CREDIT TO THOSE THAT CREDIT IS DUE , AND THAT IS MOSTCERTAINLY NOT YOU . HAD IT NOT BEING FOR THE PROMISE I MADE TO MYCOUSIN TAMSIR , I WOULD'VE REPLIED YOU AND TELL YOU EXACTLY WHAT I THINKOF YOU . ON ANOTHER LEVEL IT IS WORTHLESS ARGUING WITH A MORON .GAMBIA-L PLEASE UNSUBSCRIBE ME , I BELIEVE THAT SOMEONE LIKE THISBASS HAS MADE THIS NETWORK A BIG JOKE AND HAS FAILED TO PROMOTE THEOBJECTIVES OF THE SAID NET . THANK FOR HAVING ME AND ALL THE BEST TOTHE REST OF MY COLLEAGUES . WHAT IS POWER WITHOUT CONTROL . A LEADERWITH NO SENSE OF DIRECTION IS NO GOOD LEADER AND THAT IS WHAT THISSELF-RIGHTEOUS BASS IS . SEE YOU IN CASUALTY , MR. PERFECTINCONSIDERATE BASS . DON'T BOTHER TO REPLY BECAUSE I HAVEN'T GOT TIMETO READ YOUR FOOLISH AND CHILDISH MESSAGES . DELETE TOUTE-SUITE !!!EXCUSE ME LIST MEMBERS .M'BAI OMAR F------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 08:12:12 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: Kids Quotes on loveMessage-ID: < C69DB1B2BFFBCF11B5D3000000000001012BE5@Cry1.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"> Subject: Kids Quotes on love> WHAT IS THE PROPER AGE TO GET MARRIED?> * "Eighty-four! Because at that age, you don't have to work anymore,> and you can spend all> your time loving each other in your bedroom." (Judy, 8)> * "Once I'm done with kindergarten, I'm going to find me a wife!"> (Tom, 5)> WHAT DO MOST PEOPLE DO ON A DATE?> * "On the first date, they just tell each other lies, and that usually> gets them interested> enough to go for the second date." (Mike, 10)> WHEN IS IT OKAY TO KISS SOMEONE?> * "You should never kiss a girl unless you have enough bucks to buy> her> a big ring and her> own VCR, because she'll want to have videos of the wedding." (Jim,> 10)> * "Never kiss in front of other people. It's a big embarrassing thing> if anybody sees you.> But if nobody sees you, I might be willing to try it with a handsome> boy, but just for a> few hours." (Kelly, 9)> * "It's never okay to kiss a boy. They always slobber all over you...> That's why I stopped doing it." (Jean, 10)> THE GREAT DEBATE: IS IT BETTER TO BE SINGLE OR MARRIED?> * "It's better for girls to be single but not for boys. Boys need> somebody to clean up> after them!" (Lynette, 9)> * "It gives me a headache to think about that stuff. I'm just a kid.> I> don't need that> kind of trouble." (Kenny, 7)> WHY LOVE HAPPENS BETWEEN TWO PARTICULAR PEOPLE?> * "No one is sure why it happens, but I heard it has something to do> with how you smell.> That's why perfume and deodorant are so popular." (Jan, 9)> * "I think you're supposed to get shot with an arrow or something, but> the rest of it isn't> supposed to be so painful." (Harlen, 8)> WHAT IS LIKE TO FALL IN LOVE?> * "Like an avalanche where you have to run for your life." (Roger,> 9)> * "If falling in love is anything like learning how to spell, I don't> want to do it. It> takes too long." (Leo, 7)> ON THE ROLE OF GOOD LOOKS IN LOVE> * "If you want to be loved by somebody who isn't already in your> family,> it doesn't hurt to> be beautiful." (Jeanne, 8)> * "It isn't always just how you look. Look at me. I'm handsome like> anything and I> haven't got anybody to marry me yet." (Gary, 7)> * "Beauty is skin deep. But how rich you are can last a long time."> (Christine, 9)> WHY DO LOVERS OFTEN HOLD HANDS?> * "They want to make sure their rings don't fall off because they paid> good money for> them." (Dave, 8)> CONFIDENTIAL OPINIONS ABOUT LOVE> * "I'm in favor of love as long as it doesn't happen when 'The> Simpsons'> is on television."> (Anita, 6)> * "Love will find you, even if you are trying to hide from it. I have> been trying to hide> from it since I was five, but the girls keep finding me." (Bobby, 8)> * "I'm not rushing into being in love. I'm finding fourth grade hard> enough." (Regina,> 10)> WHAT PERSONAL QUALITIES ARE NECESSARY TO BE A GOOD LOVER?> * "One of you should know how to write a check. Because, even if you> have tons of love,> there is still going to be a lot of bills." (Ava, 8)> SOME SUREFIRE WAYS TO MAKE A PERSON FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU> * "Tell them that you own a whole bunch of candy stores." (Del, 6)> * "Don't do things like have smelly, green sneakers. You might get> attention, but> attention ain't the same thing as love." (Alonzo, 9)> * "One way is to take the girl out to eat. Make sure it's something> she> likes to eat.> French fries usually works for me." (Bart, 9)> HOW CAN YOU TELL IF TWO ADULTS EATING DINNER AT A RESTAURANT ARE IN> LOVE?> * "Just see if the man picks up the check. That's how you can tell if> he's in love."> (John, 9)> * "Lovers will just be staring at each other and their food will get> cold. Other people> care more about the food." (Brad, 8)> * "It's love if they order one of those desserts that are on fire.> They> like to order> those because it's just like how their hearts are on fire."> (Christine,> 9)> WHAT MOST PEOPLE ARE THINKING WHEN THEY SAY "I LOVE YOU"?> * "The person is thinking: Yeah, I really do love him. But I hope he> showers at least> once a day." (Michelle, 9)> HOW DOES A PERSON LEARNS TO KISS?> * "You learn it right on the spot when the gooshy feelings get the> best> of you." (Doug,> 7)> HOW CAN YOU MAKE LOVE ENDURE?> * "Spend most of your time loving instead of going to work." (Tom,> 7)> * "Don't forget your wife's name. That will mess up the love."> (Roger, 8)> * "Be a good kisser. It might make your wife forget that you never> take> out the trash."> (Randy, 8)> ---------------------------------- Forwarded> ----------------------------------> From: Jay Mundey> Date: 6/6/97 12:01PM> To: Monica Evans> To: Marcus Johnson> To: Diane Gross> To: Michael Brown> Subject: Kids Quotes on love> ----------------------------------------------------------------------> ---------------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 15:35:31 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, etal..Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970618143531.00709e18@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Messrs Sidibeh and Njie,Please allow me to make a few observations on your interesting contributions.Mr. Njie wrote:".....The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (orwere) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the pasttrying to promote their music. But at the end of the day,the group received a largely negative response from the people.It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, thoughnot unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their musicshould be appreciated, but the people were demanding adifferent type of music. The question here is, do you imposeon the people what you think is good, or do the peopledecide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi,that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with theirmusic. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds thandid Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a"language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience thatGambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a longway in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but itis the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring thatabout...."In my opinion, the question here is not a collective rejection of what one(Ifang, for this matter) "imposes" on the people. The fact of the matter isthere seem to be a lack of patriotism within many Gambians. We cherishanything foreign and fail to appreciate the value of anything Gambian. ManyGambians would rather fill the Independence Stadium on a Youssou Ndure, KineLam, Lemsoh or Thione Seck show or dance costing D150 than attend a MusaNgum, Ifang, Mam Tamsir, Jaliba Kuyateh or Gellewar show or dance costingD75. Many Gambians would choose a pair of trousers, costing 50 NorwegianKroners (an equivalent of D75) bought in Norway instead of one costing D150bought in Gambia. Mark me, It is not a question of quality but that ofcomplex. This is the simple reason why Ifang was not appreciated in Gambia.The kind of music has nothing to do with it. Oko Drammeh may help us out inthis - Senegalese bands, before Ifang introduced their "afro-manding"(comprising instruments like the sabarr, ballafong, bukarabb, rittie etc.),where playing Latino influenced music (or what we call "pachanga") like thatof Johnny Pachico. The "Ndaga" and/or later "Mbalax" (comprising of sabarr,xalam, tamma, etc.) are all influences of Ifang's "Afro-manding". So,basically people did not just dislike Ifang's music but merely failed tocherish their own. Is it a lack of "national identity" or lack ofpatriotism??????????? Ifang and other Gambian musicians were or are tryingto provide us with a degree of national identity, music wise, at least. Theydid not fail the public but the other way round.Respectfully,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 15:11:30 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970618150625.2283A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIf you lack patriotism and cherish things foreign, are younot in the process rejecting your own? I didn't see the needto elaborate as you have done, but we are basically sayingthe same thing. Please look at the context in which the word'impose' is used.Regards,MomodouOn Wed, 18 Jun 1997, Abdou Gibba wrote:> Messrs Sidibeh and Njie,> Please allow me to make a few observations on your interesting contributions.> Mr. Njie wrote:> ".....The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or> were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past> trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day,> the group received a largely negative response from the people.> It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though> not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music> should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a> different type of music. The question here is, do you impose> on the people what you think is good, or do the people> decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi,> that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their> music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than> did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a> "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that> Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long> way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it> is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that> about...."> In my opinion, the question here is not a collective rejection of what one> (Ifang, for this matter) "imposes" on the people. The fact of the matter is> there seem to be a lack of patriotism within many Gambians. We cherish> anything foreign and fail to appreciate the value of anything Gambian. Many> Gambians would rather fill the Independence Stadium on a Youssou Ndure, Kine> Lam, Lemsoh or Thione Seck show or dance costing D150 than attend a Musa> Ngum, Ifang, Mam Tamsir, Jaliba Kuyateh or Gellewar show or dance costing> D75. Many Gambians would choose a pair of trousers, costing 50 Norwegian> Kroners (an equivalent of D75) bought in Norway instead of one costing D150> bought in Gambia. Mark me, It is not a question of quality but that of> complex. This is the simple reason why Ifang was not appreciated in Gambia.> The kind of music has nothing to do with it. Oko Drammeh may help us out in> this - Senegalese bands, before Ifang introduced their "afro-manding"> (comprising instruments like the sabarr, ballafong, bukarabb, rittie etc.),> where playing Latino influenced music (or what we call "pachanga") like that> of Johnny Pachico. The "Ndaga" and/or later "Mbalax" (comprising of sabarr,> xalam, tamma, etc.) are all influences of Ifang's "Afro-manding". So,> basically people did not just dislike Ifang's music but merely failed to> cherish their own. Is it a lack of "national identity" or lack of> patriotism??????????? Ifang and other Gambian musicians were or are trying> to provide us with a degree of national identity, music wise, at least. They> did not fail the public but the other way round.> Respectfully,> ::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 16:14:34 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: MR.NBAYE!Message-ID: <19970618151644.AAC49202@LOCALNAME>On 18 Jun 97 at 12:35, M'BAI OF wrote:> GAMBIA-L PLEASE UNSUBSCRIBE ME> M'BAI OMAR FOmar M'bai has been deleted from the list.Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 17:44:25 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et , al..Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970618151247.2283B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEYes, in some instances, it may be a case of agreeing to =20disagree. If the basic assumptions are right, I will not =20argue much about the details. Of course, there are other =20African musicians who sing in more than one language, in =20Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, South Africa, almost everywhere =20in Africa. This is not a case of agreeing to disagree.But this is not even the point. I would still have loved =20Ifang Bondi if they had sung in the other national languages. =20Thank God, I do not recognise any strong ethnic strife =20developing in The Gambia. Ifang Bondi are part of the people, =20but they are a tiny minority. Their philosophy, though laudable, ==20simply failed to catch on. Should they have changed their =20philosophy, or should the Gambian people have changed the way =20they appreciated music? I am suggesting that it might have =20been easier for the Ifang Bondi change, if only temporarily, =20than the other way round.We can agree to disagree on the comparative levels of =20corruption in the socalled developed and developing countries. =20I do not have the exact figures right now but I know that =20computer fraud alone is costing the EU tens of billions of =20pounds sterling. I want to believe that people in these =20countries are equally corrupt but are more adept at covering =20their tracks. I am not of the stereotypical view that the =20African is corrupt through and through.The feeling some peoples have that their governments do =20not belong to them is not peculiar to Africa. How else =20would one explain the voter apathy prevalent in many western =20countries? Voting in elections, especially in the African =20context, may have its problems but, in my view, it is certainly ==20better than the feudal system that it replaced; a system =20that largely determined one's destiny from birth.In 1965, Gambians rejected a republican form of government. =20In 1970, they accepted it. Were they wrong in both cases? =20Of course, I know the difference between casting a ballot=20(which, incidentally, existed in some African communities) and =20informally asking the people their opinion. However, in the =20case of The Gambia the whole exercise was deeply flawed. It =20has to be remembered that members of the ruling Council were =20not agreed as to the duration of the transition period. =20Consequently, some of them adopted gunboat-diplomacy tactics. I =20for one would not like to express my opinion in a gathering =20surrounded by armed military personnel who would not hesitate =20to use force. The aim should be to increase the democratic =20space and the idea of informal consultation is fine. But one =20must have a very low regard for the majority of The Gambian =20people to suggest that they were casting their votes in the =20wrong boxes, or they did not know the effect voting for one =20candidate would have. I do not have such a low regard for =20the people, even though I disagreed with their verdict on a =20number of occasions. In the past, most Africans (Indeed in =20most other parts of the world) were content to be ruled by =20members of a particular family. Did not voting by ballot =20offer a change? If Mr Sidibeh does not approve of elections, =20which existed in Africa before it came into contact with western==20culture, can he offer us a credible alternative? The Bantaba =20will debate it and we can all learn from his wisdom.I want to ask Mr Sidibeh whether he does not think that =20voting is an expression of one's opinion. If we go to vote =20in elections, whose opinions are we supposed to express? =20Since my education has been called into question, I would =20like Mr Sidibeh to clarify this point. The type of =20gatherings he is proposing used to work well in the past. =20How a general election can realistically be conducted in =20that manner remains to be seen. Some Heads of State, for =20example, Siaka Stevens, used these 'African' ways of doing =20this simply to perpetuate themselves and their families in =20power. Let me just add that casting one's vote is both a =20physical and a psychological exercise, except the person =20casting the vote is incapable of thinking or feeling.In my contributions I cautioned against glorification. If =20one looks critically at Africa's history, one is bound to =20see widespread instability, ethnic conflict and, yes, =20corruption. These problems are part of us and have been form =20time immemorial. Colonialism added other dimensions to them, =20but they were here. This is certainly true in the case of =20The Gambia.While I agree that the way Africa has been politically =20divided is obscene, I do not accept that Africans had =20previously lived in a vacuum. People lived in empires, states=20(or whatever), paid tribute where it was due and rebelled =20whenever the time was right to form their own kingdoms. If =20one was within the Kaabu empire one paid tribute to the =20king of Kaabu. This kind of demarcation happened at even the =20village level. Conflicts that happened at the village level =20can be read in 'Things Fall Apart' (Chinua Achebe). Not only =20did they have borders, ancient African states should be given =20credit for having most of the features needed to run their =20governments, including ministers of state, ambassadors, banks, =20law courts, police forces, armies, and census officers that =20periodically counted both the human and animal population. =20But we must be prepared to also accept the negative side =20instead of simplistically blaming the west for all our ills. =20I agree with Sheikh Amadou Kane that 'while the canon =20destroys the body, the school bewitches the soul'. But it =20does not have to be so in all cases, and I wonder why I =20have been placed in this category. At least my education =20has taught me to attack ideas and not personalities. =20I may be 'linguistically deficient' but it was not for =20me to fathom what was meant by 'Mary, Mary come here'. =20Why wasn't 'Lamin, Lamin come here' used, if the idea was =20not to associate ' Mary' with westerners? There are =20people right across the ethnic board who think in this way. =20If his example had been to do with snow or skiing, I =20would not have questioned it. Thanks for the clarification.Thanks for reading.MOMODOU On Wed, 18 Jun 1997, Momodou S=20Sidibeh wrote:> Mr. Njie,> one of the merits of dialogue conducted in a democratic forum is to agree> to disagree. This will at least open up possibilities to deal with other> matters which remain points of contention.> I for one do not know of any other pop band anywhere that palyed music in> so many different langauges and musical traditions. That the Ifang Bondi> succumbed to outside competition rather than their own inter-disciplinary> failings perhaps is a matter of opinion. Yet that is infact not the point=..> I used the Ifang Bondi to illustrate my previous position that it is> possible to invent, to create something that Gambians can identify as> particularly Gambian - to help us gradually to retreat from our often ver=> strong ethnic consciousness. A consciousness that has proved to be the ba=ne> of most African societies. A national consciousness, fosters the growth =of> a national identity, which is a prerequisite for patriotism, anywhere. O=> course criminals, and corrupt bureaucrats exist everywhere, but I should> insist that the dimensions of corrupt practices, the fact that it concern=> sums=20> that measures very significantly to national budgets, and retards> development efforts throughout the continent is a feature not found in th=> U.K or Japan or the U.S! Yet inspite of that, corruption does not arouse> the kind of public indignation that one would expect elsewhere. I believe=> like many political analysts do (such as Ali Mazrui and Richard Sandbrook> for instance) that this is because the people do not feel that the> government belongs to them. So if one does not take of its property, one =is> infact considered a fool. That is the mentality that i think we must> combat. You say the growth of a national identity is a thing which the> people themselves are best placed to bring about. Unless you qualify that> statement, I should say that the Ifang Bondi were also part of the people=?=20>=20>=20> I stated something to the effect> that we ought to make a critical assesssment of both our cultural values> and traditional practices on the one hand, and the effects of Western> education on the other, and thereafter determine for ourselves the kind o=> lives we want to live for. I made neither a glorification of Africa's pas=> nor an outright condemnation of Western education per se. On the other ha=nd> I lament the severe effects western education has on our mental> dispositions. The mental order we acquired (largely due to this education=al> systems) insists that it is Africa that must adjust to a level that is se=en> as the standard for mankind, rather than foreign values being gradually> tailored to fit the African condition. I want to believe that political> instabilty, ethnic conflict, corruption and other seemingly intractable> African> problems are indicative of Africa's refusal to be forcefully co-opted int=> foreign systems. Given that most Africans lived in acephalous (stateless)> societies it is obvious that the Western state and its institutions are> culturally illegitimate.=20> Finally, the importance of the National Consultative Committee is natural=ly> open to> different interpretations. But in our GAMBIAN context I should make a ver=> very clear distinction between the weight of this Yahya Jammeh-created> committee that was to promptly determine the destiny of the nation, and> the ritual of casting meaningless ballots which have notoriously been> exchangeable for the cost of a bowl of rice. The one, a method of direct> democracy, charged with seriousness and meaning - the state thus gaining> instant legitimacy (WITHOUT ANY FOREIGN MODEL BEING IMPLANTED, THE> COMMITEE ASKED THEM TO "TAKE REAL POWER NOW, BE IN SOLE CHARGE OF YOUR> DESTINY"); the other shrouded in remoteness, fraud, improper> registration of voters, political caricaturing, ethnic rivalvry - the> people just play along in a very "serious" game that comes about every fi=ve> years. And this Mr. Njie, is the core of my entire argumentation in these> humble contributions:=20> INSPITE OF YOUR BEING THERE, AND INSPITE OF YOUR EDUCATION (OR BECAUSE OF> IT - I.E THE WAY YOU ARE TRAINED TO THINK) YOU COULD NOT SEE THE DIFFEREN=CE> BETWEEN MAKING A CHOICE BY CASTING A BALLOT (FOR MANY AFRICANS, JUST SILL=> LITTLE STONES), AND MAKING A CHOICE BY PHYSICALLY AND PSYCHOLOGICALLY> EMPOWERING THE PEOPLE DIRECTLY. FOR YOU THESE ARE EXACTLY ONE AND THE SA=ME> THING. BUT FOR THE PEASANTS THEY ARE ENTIRELY DIFFERENT. THEY HAVE SAID> THAT IT WAS THE FIRST TIME THAT "ANYONE ASKED THEM OF THEIR OPINION". THA=> IS A DOCUMENTED FACT.> OUR PROBLEM IS NOT JUST A LINGUISTIC DEFICIENCY BUT TO BE ABLE TO THINK> DIFFERENTLY AFTER SO MANY YEARS OF BEING TRAINED TO THINK IN A PARTICULAR> MANNER. WHEN I SAID MARY I DID NOT MEAN MARY - JUST LIKE FATOU, A NAME. I> MEANT THAT FROM THAT DAY ONWARDS WE UNDERGO A SERIOUS PROCESS OF MENTAL> COLONISATION WITHOUT BEING PARTICULARLY AWARE OF IT.=20> With my sincere respects,> Momodou Sidibeh.>=20> ----------> Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > =C4mne: Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et a=l..> Datum: den 17 juni 1997 14:17>=20> I might have read Mr Sidibeh's contribution, and the reason ==20> why I did not respond was probably that, on balance, I agreed ==20> with what he said. It was when someone suggested that Africans ==20> do not have a cultural identity that I saw the need to do =20> so, and addressed that person in particular. It is not my =20> intention for this discussion to become 'unfocused, narrow and ==20> jejune' as this will not be very helpful. This is not =20> supposed to be a mud-slinging match, but humble contributions =20> to issues that are of overwhelming importance to us. It is =20> only by exchanging ideas that we learn from one another and =20> hopefully devise the best way forward for our country.>=20> When I said that the use of 'unique' was a bit of an =20> exaggeration, I was by no means accusing Mr Sidibeh of wishful ==20> thinking. It was simply a note of caution that when such a =20> word is used, it means none of its kind exists. At least, =20> that is my understanding. I cannot think of any aspect of =20> Gambian culture that does not exist elsewhere. The wording of ==20> the sentence referred to ('It does not mean that any of the =20> unique cultural features of the different national groups should ==20> be abandoned...') does not appear to be a suggestion.>=20> The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or =20> were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past ==20> trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day, =20> the group received a largely negative response from the people. ==20> It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though ==20> not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music =20> should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a =20> different type of music. The question here is, do you impose ==20> on the people what you think is good, or do the people =20> decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi, =20> that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their =20> music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than =20> did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a =20> "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that =20> Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long =20> way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it =20> is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring that ==20> about.>=20> It is wrong for government officials, whether in Japan, the ==20> U.K., the U.S. or The Gambia to engage in corrupt practices, ==20> but how a NATIONAL IDENTITY can put a stop to such practices ==20> is not clear. There are good and bad people everywhere. The =20> easiest way for people to understand that the government =20> belongs to them is to explain to them how governments work. ==20> For example, the importance of their votes, what happens to =20> their products and the taxes they pay. This in my view is a ==20> more practical and effective way to combat corruption than try ==20> to create a NATIONAL IDENTITY, the success of which is, at =20> best, uncertain.>=20> I was in The Gambia when the Consultative Committee was set ==20> up, and it was a commendable gesture. But to suggest that =20> 'For the first time in their lives rrepresentatives of the =20> state asked them for their opinion on a nationally important =20> matter' is to ignore the fact that Gambians had been going to ==20> the polls before to, I suppose, express their opinion as to =20> the type of government or Head of State they wanted. They =20> might have made the wrong decisions, but ultimately they were ==20> responsible for the type of government they had.>=20> I am by no means proposing the wholesale adoption of =20> Westminster-type constituions. I do not think the U.K is a =20> hugely more democratic country than The Gambia. However, I =20> believe that the people should have the power to remove a =20> government or an M.P at any time, if they are not satisfied ==20> with the way things are going. The fact that certain aspects ==20> of such constitutions did not grow organically from our =20> political systems does not render them any less useful or =20> practical. Western education did not grow organically from our ==20> cultural systems, but we find it useful in many ways. We live ==20> in global village and should always have an open mind towards ==20> other people's experiences that we can use to our advantage. =20> In Africa, our political systems were not always characterised ==20> by dialogue and reaching consensus, but also by internecine =20> conflict. What we have to do is to retain the still workable ==20> aspects of the old political systems and blend them with other ==20> systems around the world that we feel can work in our =20> situation.>=20> Mr Sidibeh and I do not seem to disagree about the importance ==20> of education in changing people's attitudes and beliefs. I am ==20> also heartened by the fact that the African leaders he named ==20> all received formal education, a prerequisite for any leader =20> in the modern world. The Arabs played an important part in =20> ancient African politics because they could read and write. The ==20> problem is not so much the type of education as what one =20> does with it. It is unfortunate that many African leaders =20> failed their people's, but it is gratifying to note that Africa ==20> had and still has other western educated leaders with a =20> different political outlook, including Lumumba, Mandela, Mugabe, ==20> Nkrumah, Nyerere, Sankara, Senghor, and Toure.>=20> In my intial response, it was never suggested that Mr =20> Sidibeh was trying to impose HIS values on people. I am sorry ==20> if I created that impression. What I was trying to say is =20> that those people who have received western education, including ==20> myself, should not assume that they have THE answers, as this ==20> might alienate us from the people we so desperately want to =20> serve. I am quite aware of the shortcomings of western =20> education; otherwise I would not have suggested that we should ==20> make it more suited to our needs. In doing this hopefully we ==20> would look into the legal, political, social and economic =20> systems affecting us. I would not have any difficulty retaining ==20> 'Mary, Mary come here'. 'Mary' is after all a Gambian name, =20> just like Mariam, Mariama Marie.>=20> However, I would advocate for a type of education that =20> enhances our self-confidence, a type of educatipon that does =20> not blindly glorify the past, and a type of education that =20> would go a long way in bringing back the self-sufficient =20> economy we used to have before the advent of colonialism. The ==20> 'poor farmers' would play a leading role in this regard =20> because they are the least dependent on foreign assistance.>=20> I quite agree that we are in many ways the problem of the ==20> solution. But I also believe that through dialogue and =20> tolerance of one another's views we can map out a =20> comprehensive strategy as to the best way forward. If this is ==20> jejune, so be it.>=20> Thanks for your time.> MOMODOU>=20> On Mon, 16 Jun 1997, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:>=20> > Mr. Njie,> > Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this discussio=> > may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?)> had> > previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political an=> > economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in> > relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to> > suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, inter> > alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a> very> > big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the> > democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned are> > mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting> points.> > So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological> point> > of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour o=> a> > people, it may prove to be very helpfull.> > =20> > On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific> ethnic> > entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely> > Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim that> > there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter> > altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the 70=> > played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major> > languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only t=he> > songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups. B=> > any international standards, their performance was unique. Their music> was> > truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that> > geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with> pride> > identify herself with them. The political implications here are> tremendous:> > If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience, tha=t=20> > all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in> > enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much easi=er> > for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to u=s,> > and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS> COUNTRY> > CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKAS,> OR> > THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE> > DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively> combatting> > corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhance> > progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask "whos=> > progress"]=20> > ----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful> thinking,> > but it is not.=20> > One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was to> set> > up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that was> to> > solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD followi=ng> > the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both men> and> > women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVES> > REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A> > NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THAT> THEY> > MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE IN> > THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how man=> > hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor farmer=> > do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles, wave=> of> > coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of> > government and especially the method of succession enshrined in> > Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our> political> > systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the governmen=ts> > and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the> need> > for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively involvin=> > them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).> > I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's> mentality.> > You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President> > Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni,> > Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope by> > education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal schoolin=> -> > Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu,> > Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have all> > been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to impos=> > any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called educat=ed> > Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very> marginalised> > Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal systems,> > constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are infac=> > not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first day> in> > primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may be> part> > of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her> > problems.=20> > THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.> > Sidibeh.> >=20> >=20> > =20> > Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al.=..> > Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03> >=20> > It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as oppose=d=20>=20> > to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this woul=d=20>=20> > be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices ==20> > can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can ==20> > change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can ==20> > make our education system more suited to other needs.> >=20> > However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20> > exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20> > problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20> > policemen, telling the people what they should or should not ==20> > do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20> > necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20> > Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment==20> > in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being don=e=20>=20> > is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been ==20> > taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20> > cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. ==20> > Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20> > informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20> > attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day=,=20>=20> > effective change can only come about if the people accept it.==20> > For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as ==20> > such by the people for whom it is intended.> >=20> > The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female==20> > circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how==20> > not to go about changing cultural practices.> >=20> >=20> > On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20> > Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> >=20> > > Malanding, and M. Njie,> > > Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and> start> > > appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a> polyphony> > > of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such> > > exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultura=> > > features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but> rather> > > each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend> > whose> > > power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object> of> > my> > > saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is> > > exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat> > chaotic.> > > I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou> seemed> > to> > > suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and> > making> > > a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions> are> > > largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we> may> > > define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to> > live> > > for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our> own> > > history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for> > > education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here a=nd> > now> > > expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of i=> > that> > > falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural> > outlook)> > > should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it =is> > not> > > just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative cre=ed> > > useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic> > > advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20> > > Sidibeh.> > > =20> > >=20> > > ----------> > > > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > > > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al.=..> > > > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36> > > >=20> > > > Momodou,> > > > I think you have some valid points when you say:> > > >=20> > > >=20> > > > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.> > Every> > > > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what> is> > > > going to be the effect of western models of development on our> > cherished> > > > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups)> must> > be> > > > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic> > consequences?> > > > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop,> and> > > > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst fo=> > > > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage> savings> > > > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finan=ce> > > > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for> > > instanc....> > > >=20> > > > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's reall=> > > possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these> > country's> > > are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that> > > individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,> > > Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of> the> > > Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diver=se> > > 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self> > with.> > > =20> > > >=20> > > > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is> > > generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not> > think> > > that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse> > > cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value syste=ms> > > tend to be different.=20> > > >=20> > > > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> > > > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20> > > > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more w=> > > learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than> > ever> > > before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I wa=> > > going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is> > useful> > > at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves> sent> > to> > > school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.> > > >=20> > > > Malanding> > >=20> > ----------> >=20> >=20>=20> ---------->=20>=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 19:37:28 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: BRAZZAVILLEMessage-ID: < 199706181737.TAA14964@relay.eunet.no Mime-version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/alternative; boundary="Next_Part_2949507448_231502_MS_Mac_IMN"> THIS MESSAGE IS IN MIME FORMAT. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.--Next_Part_2949507448_231502_MS_Mac_IMNContent-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitDATE=6/18/97TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-215882TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE/SAHNOUN (S-O)BYLINE=JOHN PITMANDATELINE=KINSHASACONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: U-N SPECIAL ENVOY, MOHAMED SAHNOUN, IS IN BRAZZAVILLE,MEETING WITH BOTH SIDES OF THE CONFLICT THERE IN HOPES OFEXTENDING THE THREE-DAY CEASEFIRE DECLARED TUESDAY. FROMKINSHASA, JOHN PITMAN REPORTS THE U-N DIPLOMAT HAS MET WITHPRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA.TEXT: AFTER HIS MEETING WITH AMBASSADOR SAHNOUN, PRESIDENTLISSOUBA TOLD REPORTERS A NUMBER OF PROBLEMS REMAIN TO BE SOLVEDBEFORE A LASTING CEASEFIRE CAN BE PUT IN PLACE.THE NUMBER-ONE ITEM REMAINS THE SCHEDULE FOR PRESIDENTIALELECTIONS. THE ELECTIONS WERE ORIGINALLY SET FOR JULY 27TH, BUTNOW PRESIDENT LISSOUBA SAYS THEY WILL LIKELY HAVE TO BEPOSTPONED.CONTROL OF THE AIRPORT AFTER THE FRENCH ARMY CONTINGENT COMPLETESITS WITHDRAWAL IS ANOTHER POINT OF CONTENTION. UNDER THE TERMSOF THE THREE-DAY CEASEFIRE, THE AIRPORT IS TO BE DE-MILITARIZED.BUT OBSERVERS SAY UNLESS A LASTING CEASEFIRE IS IMPLEMENTED, AMAJOR BATTLE FOR THE AIRPORT COULD ERUPT WHEN THE LAST FRENCHPLANE LEAVES.AFTER HIS MEETING WITH MR. SAHNOUN, PRESIDENT LISSOUBA MADE ITCLEAR HE BELIEVES THE AIRPORT IS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY, ANDGOVERNMENT TROOPS WILL FIGHT TO CONTROL AND DEFEND IT.// OPT // MR. SAHNOUN IS NOW HOLDING SEPARATE TALKS WITHBRAZZAVILLE'S MAYOR, AND FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO.(SIGNED)NEB/JP/PCF/RAE18-Jun-97 10:31 AM EDT (1431 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America--Next_Part_2949507448_231502_MS_Mac_IMNContent-type: text/html; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit BRAZZAVILLE DATE=6/18/97

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-215882

TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE/SAHNOUN (S-O)

BYLINE=JOHN PITMAN

DATELINE=KINSHASA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: U-N SPECIAL ENVOY, MOHAMED SAHNOUN, IS IN BRAZZAVILLE,

MEETING WITH BOTH SIDES OF THE CONFLICT THERE IN HOPES OF

EXTENDING THE THREE-DAY CEASEFIRE DECLARED TUESDAY. FROM

KINSHASA, JOHN PITMAN REPORTS THE U-N DIPLOMAT HAS MET WITH

PRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA.



TEXT: AFTER HIS MEETING WITH AMBASSADOR SAHNOUN, PRESIDENT

LISSOUBA TOLD REPORTERS A NUMBER OF PROBLEMS REMAIN TO BE SOLVED

BEFORE A LASTING CEASEFIRE CAN BE PUT IN PLACE.



THE NUMBER-ONE ITEM REMAINS THE SCHEDULE FOR PRESIDENTIAL

ELECTIONS. THE ELECTIONS WERE ORIGINALLY SET FOR JULY 27TH, BUT

NOW PRESIDENT LISSOUBA SAYS THEY WILL LIKELY HAVE TO BE

POSTPONED.



CONTROL OF THE AIRPORT AFTER THE FRENCH ARMY CONTINGENT COMPLETES

ITS WITHDRAWAL IS ANOTHER POINT OF CONTENTION. UNDER THE TERMS

OF THE THREE-DAY CEASEFIRE, THE AIRPORT IS TO BE DE-MILITARIZED.

BUT OBSERVERS SAY UNLESS A LASTING CEASEFIRE IS IMPLEMENTED, A

MAJOR BATTLE FOR THE AIRPORT COULD ERUPT WHEN THE LAST FRENCH

PLANE LEAVES.



AFTER HIS MEETING WITH MR. SAHNOUN, PRESIDENT LISSOUBA MADE IT

CLEAR HE BELIEVES THE AIRPORT IS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY, AND

GOVERNMENT TROOPS WILL FIGHT TO CONTROL AND DEFEND IT.



// OPT // MR. SAHNOUN IS NOW HOLDING SEPARATE TALKS WITH

BRAZZAVILLE'S MAYOR, AND FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO.

(SIGNED)



NEB/JP/PCF/RAE



18-Jun-97 10:31 AM EDT (1431 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America





From: Musa Sowe <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: connextions to the Gambia

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Asbjorn Nordam:

If you provide me with more info on the connexions to the Gambia,

I will be more than glad to communicate it to the College and maybe other

officials involved in Education in Gambia. It certainly sounds like a

very exciting oppurtunity. I am in constant contact with the college, and

I have committed to provide the college with certain supplies for one

year on a semester basis and have sent the first batch for fall semester.

The last major communication on Gambian Education from the

Education group was Malanding's draft proposal. It has been awhile, but

I am working on it and hope that everyone else on the committee is working

on it so that we can get a final document by the end of the summer.



If you wish you can reply to my private emails:



chemsm@panther.gsu.edu

or

msowe@smc.ceismc.gatech.edu





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 22:54:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: MR.NBAYE!

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Mr. O. F. M'Bai removed from the List as requested.



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 23:59:20 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: MR.NBAYE!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> Mr. O. F. M'Bai removed from the List as requested.



Here, here!



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 09:05:34 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et

al..

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 15:11 18/06/97 +0100, M. NJIE wrote:



> If you lack patriotism and cherish things foreign, are you

>not in the process rejecting your own? I didn't see the need

>to elaborate as you have done, but we are basically saying

>the same thing. Please look at the context in which the word

>'impose' is used.





EXCUSE ME IF I MISUNDERSTOOD THE CONTEXT IN WHICH YOU USED THE WORD "IMPOSE"

AS FOLLOWS:



"...The question here is, do you impose on the people what you

think is good, or do the people decide what is best for them?..."



IT IS FROM THIS CONTEXT THAT I WROTE:



"...In my opinion, the question here is not a collective rejection of what one

(Ifang, for this matter) "imposes" on the people. The fact of the matter is

there seem to be a lack of patriotism within many Gambians. We cherish

anything foreign and fail to appreciate the value of anything Gambian..."



WHAT I AM TRYING TO SAY IS, IT IS NOT JUST THE type of music THAT PEOPLE

REJECTED, BUT it's origin - THEIR OWN NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS IS WHY I ELABORATED

WITH ALL THOSE EXAMPLES.





Respectfully,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 03:27:14 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Political conciousness and Education

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970619020846.15100A-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Lamin:

Point well taken. Yes we do carry the burden of finding a way and leading

the rest to a new african reality. However few will be bold enough and

daring enough to sacrifice their time and resources to this effort. Allow

me to share my thoughts on this issue.



First we must come to terms with the historical fact that Africa is a

conquered continent.Second culture has always beeneenbeen vely

used as a weapon for subjugating the conquered. By that i mean the

imposition of the conquerer's culture on the dominated while desimating

that of the latter.



The institutions that safeguarded the cultural life of many african

societies were interfered with grossly underminig the cohesiveness of

these societies. One only needs to visit a museum in any major city

to begin to realize the systematic attack and looting of africa's cultural

(and might i add spiritual) heritag. What must one expect from a young

beninois who wakes up one day and cry out "my forefathers did not achieve

anything worthy of preserving!" Had he known that the entire palace of

his 13 s 13thancestors was languishing in a cultural detention

center in washington d.c. AT A PLACE KNOWN AS THE SMITHSONIAN?

If only this young beninois could behold this architectural

edifice. Oh how much his spirit would be lifted as he suddenly recognizes

his historical mission. For in that moment he grasps the past and the

futureall at once.



Why he may even discover that his ancestors invented the very script i

am using to communicate in!to com using to communicate to you!



our philosophers say: su xam don jiitu recu du am: had knowledge been

leading there would be no regrets.



Latjor





















------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 03:46:15 -0400 (EDT)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Political conciousness and Education

Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970619034254.15100B-100000@acc5>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



my apologies for the way my text came out.i am using a new mail tool.

please bear with me.



latjor





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 10:23:00 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Coups Necessary In Africa, Says Sithole

Message-ID: <199706190808.KAA29101@

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable







Coups Necessary In Africa, Says Sithole





June 18, 1997

HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Zimbabwean politician Ndabaningi Sithole

said Wednesday that coups were a legitimate political instrument whose

function was to correct what was perceived as wrong in situations

where constitutional means failed.



Sithole, leader of the opposition Zimbabwe African National Union

Ndonga party, said African coups often occurred because of government

corruption, nepotism, arbitrary dispensation of justice, electoral

rigging and dictatorial constitutions which overlooked the popular

will.



Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Sithole also condemned the

Organization of African Unity and its current chairman, President

Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, for denouncing the coup in Sierra Leone.

The June summit of the organization also called for the restoration of

President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, who is in neighbouring Guinea where he

fled when the soldiers seized power May 25.



The Sierra Leonean army, backed by rebels of the Revolutionary United

Front, ousted Kabbah's democratically elected government, suspended

the constitution and set up an Armed Forces Revolutionary Council to

govern the country.



The coup leader, Maj. Johnny Koroma, took oath of office Tuesday.



The present O.A.U. has now no relevance for an independent Africa

which is faced by a lot of problem which include continental

insecurity and control of the economy by former colonial masters,

Sithole said.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.









Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 12:25:12 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et , al..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Once again, Mr. Njie,

The amounts of money related to fraud by transport companies by diverting

goods from their declared destinations is comparable the amount in comput=

er

fraud, and these are many times larger than the combined GDPs of many

African countries. However, these do not disrupt business and progress in

welfare and infrastructure improvement programs in Europe. The same thin=

g

cannot be said of corruption in Africa - were as a result, industries sta=

nd

still, projects remain unstarted for years, and potential investors shy

away because they would not give large hand-outs to people in charge of

contract processing. And it is the reason why many military men justify

take-overs. And in many cases they themselves do no better once in power.



In my mind voter apathy in Europe and political alienation in Africa come

from completely differnt sources. In the one case, party political progra=

ms

have very little differences, largely seen only in details relating to

public spending, foreign policy, immigration, taxes, and environmental

issues. Politics has become "boring" for most people in the west, and man=

y

have difficulties making up their minds on issues which have become more

and more technical.=20

That is certainly not the case in AFRICA. The whole electioneering proce=

ss

in Africa can be compared to large festivals were different groups vye f=

or

power often thriving on ethnic loyalties. Concrete socio-economic issues

are hardly ever the questions that matter. Campaigns are quite interestin=

g=20

and typical of non-literate cultures, the skills of powerful orators draw

large crowds. And when this festival is over people go on with their dail=

y

lives in the villages as remote from the bureaucratic transactions as is

possible. Some anthropologist have indeed claimed that many African

governements effectively liberated themselves from the people in that the

state survives on loans and Aid irrespective of whether people pay taxes =

or

not. This was the case in Sassou Nguesso's Congo. He was accused of

privately owning a few oil wells! There is surely a difference between

voting and voting.

The Gambian people danced and laid down their lives when Kukoi took

power in 1981. Very few local leaders refrained from telling Jawara over

the radio how wicked his rule had been. When Fafa returned with a vengean=

ce

and held elections the following year, they overwhelmingly voted for him.

They voted his party into office again in 1992, but when the soldiers too=

k

over barely two years later, not a a single person raised a piece of ston=

e

in his defence. To observe these vaccilations in public behaviour in thes=

e

days towards such institutions as are forcefully brought upon them in fea=

r

and mutual distrust and suspicion, and not see a difference with the way

they voted, for what issues, in those tiny communities, where the languag=

e

was indegenous, just like the instituions then, and for issues they could

understand and affect directly, is to refuse to see the tree for the

woods.

When Africans used every tactic to feign sickness, to refuse to pay taxes=

,

to lie to the colonial bosses, the latter simply concluded that they were

lazy and dishonest and cunning. They could not understand that it was the

people's way of protesting against domination and forced labour. I believ=

e

that for many Africans voting because the people in power say so is not t=

he

same as using the power of the ballot to shape their destinies.

With sincere respect.

Sidibeh.

=20

Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

=C4mne: Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, =

et ,

al..

Datum: den 18 juni 1997 18:44



Yes, in some instances, it may be a case of agreeing to =20

disagree. If the basic assumptions are right, I will not =20

argue much about the details. Of course, there are other =20

African musicians who sing in more than one language, in =20

Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, South Africa, almost everywhere =20

in Africa. This is not a case of agreeing to disagree.



But this is not even the point. I would still have loved =20

Ifang Bondi if they had sung in the other national languages. =20

Thank God, I do not recognise any strong ethnic strife =20

developing in The Gambia. Ifang Bondi are part of the people, =20

but they are a tiny minority. Their philosophy, though laudable,=

=20

simply failed to catch on. Should they have changed their =20

philosophy, or should the Gambian people have changed the way =20

they appreciated music? I am suggesting that it might have =20

been easier for the Ifang Bondi change, if only temporarily, =20

than the other way round.



We can agree to disagree on the comparative levels of =20

corruption in the socalled developed and developing countries. =20

I do not have the exact figures right now but I know that =20

computer fraud alone is costing the EU tens of billions of =20

pounds sterling. I want to believe that people in these =20

countries are equally corrupt but are more adept at covering =20

their tracks. I am not of the stereotypical view that the =20

African is corrupt through and through.



The feeling some peoples have that their governments do =20

not belong to them is not peculiar to Africa. How else =20

would one explain the voter apathy prevalent in many western =20

countries? Voting in elections, especially in the African =20

context, may have its problems but, in my view, it is certainly=

=20

better than the feudal system that it replaced; a system =20

that largely determined one's destiny from birth.



In 1965, Gambians rejected a republican form of government. =20

In 1970, they accepted it. Were they wrong in both cases? =20

Of course, I know the difference between casting a ballot=20

(which, incidentally, existed in some African communities) and =20

informally asking the people their opinion. However, in the =20

case of The Gambia the whole exercise was deeply flawed. It =20

has to be remembered that members of the ruling Council were =20

not agreed as to the duration of the transition period. =20

Consequently, some of them adopted gunboat-diplomacy tactics. I =20

for one would not like to express my opinion in a gathering =20

surrounded by armed military personnel who would not hesitate =20

to use force. The aim should be to increase the democratic =20

space and the idea of informal consultation is fine. But one =20

must have a very low regard for the majority of The Gambian =20

people to suggest that they were casting their votes in the =20

wrong boxes, or they did not know the effect voting for one =20

candidate would have. I do not have such a low regard for =20

the people, even though I disagreed with their verdict on a =20

number of occasions. In the past, most Africans (Indeed in =20

most other parts of the world) were content to be ruled by =20

members of a particular family. Did not voting by ballot =20

offer a change? If Mr Sidibeh does not approve of elections, =20

which existed in Africa before it came into contact with western=

=20

culture, can he offer us a credible alternative? The Bantaba =20

will debate it and we can all learn from his wisdom.



I want to ask Mr Sidibeh whether he does not think that =20

voting is an expression of one's opinion. If we go to vote =20

in elections, whose opinions are we supposed to express? =20

Since my education has been called into question, I would =20

like Mr Sidibeh to clarify this point. The type of =20

gatherings he is proposing used to work well in the past. =20

How a general election can realistically be conducted in =20

that manner remains to be seen. Some Heads of State, for =20

example, Siaka Stevens, used these 'African' ways of doing =20

this simply to perpetuate themselves and their families in =20

power. Let me just add that casting one's vote is both a =20

physical and a psychological exercise, except the person =20

casting the vote is incapable of thinking or feeling.



In my contributions I cautioned against glorification. If =20

one looks critically at Africa's history, one is bound to =20

see widespread instability, ethnic conflict and, yes, =20

corruption. These problems are part of us and have been form =20

time immemorial. Colonialism added other dimensions to them, =20

but they were here. This is certainly true in the case of =20

The Gambia.



While I agree that the way Africa has been politically =20

divided is obscene, I do not accept that Africans had =20

previously lived in a vacuum. People lived in empires, states=20

(or whatever), paid tribute where it was due and rebelled =20

whenever the time was right to form their own kingdoms. If =20

one was within the Kaabu empire one paid tribute to the =20

king of Kaabu. This kind of demarcation happened at even the =20

village level. Conflicts that happened at the village level =20

can be read in 'Things Fall Apart' (Chinua Achebe). Not only =20

did they have borders, ancient African states should be given =20

credit for having most of the features needed to run their =20

governments, including ministers of state, ambassadors, banks, =20

law courts, police forces, armies, and census officers that =20

periodically counted both the human and animal population. =20



But we must be prepared to also accept the negative side =20

instead of simplistically blaming the west for all our ills. =20

I agree with Sheikh Amadou Kane that 'while the canon =20

destroys the body, the school bewitches the soul'. But it =20

does not have to be so in all cases, and I wonder why I =20

have been placed in this category. At least my education =20

has taught me to attack ideas and not personalities. =20



I may be 'linguistically deficient' but it was not for =20

me to fathom what was meant by 'Mary, Mary come here'. =20

Why wasn't 'Lamin, Lamin come here' used, if the idea was =20

not to associate ' Mary' with westerners? There are =20

people right across the ethnic board who think in this way. =20

If his example had been to do with snow or skiing, I =20

would not have questioned it. Thanks for the clarification.



Thanks for reading.

MOMODOU On Wed, 18 Jun 1997, Momodou S=20

Sidibeh wrote:



> Mr. Njie,

> one of the merits of dialogue conducted in a democratic forum is to agr=

ee

> to disagree. This will at least open up possibilities to deal with othe=

r

> matters which remain points of contention.

> I for one do not know of any other pop band anywhere that palyed music =

in

> so many different langauges and musical traditions. That the Ifang Bond=

i

> succumbed to outside competition rather than their own inter-disciplina=

ry

> failings perhaps is a matter of opinion. Yet that is infact not the

point.

> I used the Ifang Bondi to illustrate my previous position that it is

> possible to invent, to create something that Gambians can identify as

> particularly Gambian - to help us gradually to retreat from our often

very

> strong ethnic consciousness. A consciousness that has proved to be the

bane

> of most African societies. A national consciousness, fosters the growt=

h

of

> a national identity, which is a prerequisite for patriotism, anywhere.

Of

> course criminals, and corrupt bureaucrats exist everywhere, but I shoul=

d

> insist that the dimensions of corrupt practices, the fact that it

concerns

> sums=20

> that measures very significantly to national budgets, and retards

> development efforts throughout the continent is a feature not found in

the

> U.K or Japan or the U.S! Yet inspite of that, corruption does not arou=

se

> the kind of public indignation that one would expect elsewhere. I

believe,

> like many political analysts do (such as Ali Mazrui and Richard Sandbro=

ok

> for instance) that this is because the people do not feel that the

> government belongs to them. So if one does not take of its property, on=

e

is

> infact considered a fool. That is the mentality that i think we must

> combat. You say the growth of a national identity is a thing which the

> people themselves are best placed to bring about. Unless you qualify th=

at

> statement, I should say that the Ifang Bondi were also part of the

people?=20

>=20

>=20

> I stated something to the effect

> that we ought to make a critical assesssment of both our cultural value=

s

> and traditional practices on the one hand, and the effects of Western

> education on the other, and thereafter determine for ourselves the kind

of

> lives we want to live for. I made neither a glorification of Africa's

past

> nor an outright condemnation of Western education per se. On the other

hand

> I lament the severe effects western education has on our mental

> dispositions. The mental order we acquired (largely due to this

educational

> systems) insists that it is Africa that must adjust to a level that is

seen

> as the standard for mankind, rather than foreign values being gradually

> tailored to fit the African condition. I want to believe that politica=

l

> instabilty, ethnic conflict, corruption and other seemingly intractable

> African

> problems are indicative of Africa's refusal to be forcefully co-opted

into

> foreign systems. Given that most Africans lived in acephalous (stateles=

s)

> societies it is obvious that the Western state and its institutions ar=

e

> culturally illegitimate.=20

> Finally, the importance of the National Consultative Committee is

naturally

> open to

> different interpretations. But in our GAMBIAN context I should make a

very

> very clear distinction between the weight of this Yahya Jammeh-created

> committee that was to promptly determine the destiny of the nation, an=

d

> the ritual of casting meaningless ballots which have notoriously been

> exchangeable for the cost of a bowl of rice. The one, a method of direc=

t

> democracy, charged with seriousness and meaning - the state thus gainin=

g

> instant legitimacy (WITHOUT ANY FOREIGN MODEL BEING IMPLANTED, THE

> COMMITEE ASKED THEM TO "TAKE REAL POWER NOW, BE IN SOLE CHARGE OF YOUR

> DESTINY"); the other shrouded in remoteness, fraud, improper

> registration of voters, political caricaturing, ethnic rivalvry - the

> people just play along in a very "serious" game that comes about every

five

> years. And this Mr. Njie, is the core of my entire argumentation in the=

se

> humble contributions:=20

> INSPITE OF YOUR BEING THERE, AND INSPITE OF YOUR EDUCATION (OR BECAUSE =

OF

> IT - I.E THE WAY YOU ARE TRAINED TO THINK) YOU COULD NOT SEE THE

DIFFERENCE

> BETWEEN MAKING A CHOICE BY CASTING A BALLOT (FOR MANY AFRICANS, JUST

SILLY

> LITTLE STONES), AND MAKING A CHOICE BY PHYSICALLY AND PSYCHOLOGICALLY

> EMPOWERING THE PEOPLE DIRECTLY. FOR YOU THESE ARE EXACTLY ONE AND THE

SAME

> THING. BUT FOR THE PEASANTS THEY ARE ENTIRELY DIFFERENT. THEY HAVE SAID

> THAT IT WAS THE FIRST TIME THAT "ANYONE ASKED THEM OF THEIR OPINION".

THAT

> IS A DOCUMENTED FACT.

> OUR PROBLEM IS NOT JUST A LINGUISTIC DEFICIENCY BUT TO BE ABLE TO THINK

> DIFFERENTLY AFTER SO MANY YEARS OF BEING TRAINED TO THINK IN A PARTICUL=

AR

> MANNER. WHEN I SAID MARY I DID NOT MEAN MARY - JUST LIKE FATOU, A NAME.=

I

> MEANT THAT FROM THAT DAY ONWARDS WE UNDERGO A SERIOUS PROCESS OF MENTAL

> COLONISATION WITHOUT BEING PARTICULARLY AWARE OF IT.=20

> With my sincere respects,

> Momodou Sidibeh.

>=20

> ----------

> Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> =C4mne: Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et

al..

> Datum: den 17 juni 1997 14:17

>=20

> I might have read Mr Sidibeh's contribution, and the reason=

=20

> why I did not respond was probably that, on balance, I agree=

d=20



> with what he said. It was when someone suggested that African=

s=20



> do not have a cultural identity that I saw the need to do =20

> so, and addressed that person in particular. It is not my =20

> intention for this discussion to become 'unfocused, narrow and =

=20

> jejune' as this will not be very helpful. This is not =20

> supposed to be a mud-slinging match, but humble contributions =20

> to issues that are of overwhelming importance to us. It is =20

> only by exchanging ideas that we learn from one another and =20

> hopefully devise the best way forward for our country.

>=20

> When I said that the use of 'unique' was a bit of an =20

> exaggeration, I was by no means accusing Mr Sidibeh of wishfu=

l=20



> thinking. It was simply a note of caution that when such a =20

> word is used, it means none of its kind exists. At least, =20

> that is my understanding. I cannot think of any aspect of =20

> Gambian culture that does not exist elsewhere. The wording of =

=20

> the sentence referred to ('It does not mean that any of the =20

> unique cultural features of the different national groups shoul=

d=20



> be abandoned...') does not appear to be a suggestion.

>=20

> The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or =20

> were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past =

=20

> trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day, =20

> the group received a largely negative response from the people=

..=20



> It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though=

=20

> not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music =20

> should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a =20

> different type of music. The question here is, do you impose =

=20

> on the people what you think is good, or do the people =20

> decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi, =20

> that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their =20

> music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than =20

> did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a =20

> "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that =20

> Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long =20

> way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it =20

> is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring tha=

t=20



> about.

>=20

> It is wrong for government officials, whether in Japan, the=

=20

> U.K., the U.S. or The Gambia to engage in corrupt practices, =

=20

> but how a NATIONAL IDENTITY can put a stop to such practices=

=20

> is not clear. There are good and bad people everywhere. The =20

> easiest way for people to understand that the government =20

> belongs to them is to explain to them how governments work.=

=20

> For example, the importance of their votes, what happens to =20

> their products and the taxes they pay. This in my view is a=

=20

> more practical and effective way to combat corruption than try=

=20

> to create a NATIONAL IDENTITY, the success of which is, at =20

> best, uncertain.

>=20

> I was in The Gambia when the Consultative Committee was se=

t=20



> up, and it was a commendable gesture. But to suggest that =20

> 'For the first time in their lives rrepresentatives of the =20

> state asked them for their opinion on a nationally important =20

> matter' is to ignore the fact that Gambians had been going t=

o=20



> the polls before to, I suppose, express their opinion as to =20

> the type of government or Head of State they wanted. They =20

> might have made the wrong decisions, but ultimately they were =

=20

> responsible for the type of government they had.

>=20

> I am by no means proposing the wholesale adoption of =20

> Westminster-type constituions. I do not think the U.K is a =20

> hugely more democratic country than The Gambia. However, I =20

> believe that the people should have the power to remove a =20

> government or an M.P at any time, if they are not satisfied =

=20

> with the way things are going. The fact that certain aspects =

=20

> of such constitutions did not grow organically from our =20

> political systems does not render them any less useful or =20

> practical. Western education did not grow organically from our =

=20

> cultural systems, but we find it useful in many ways. We liv=

e=20



> in global village and should always have an open mind towards=

=20

> other people's experiences that we can use to our advantage. =20

> In Africa, our political systems were not always characterised =

=20

> by dialogue and reaching consensus, but also by internecine =20

> conflict. What we have to do is to retain the still workable=

=20

> aspects of the old political systems and blend them with othe=

r=20



> systems around the world that we feel can work in our =20

> situation.

>=20

> Mr Sidibeh and I do not seem to disagree about the importanc=

e=20



> of education in changing people's attitudes and beliefs. I am =

=20

> also heartened by the fact that the African leaders he named =

=20

> all received formal education, a prerequisite for any leader =20

> in the modern world. The Arabs played an important part in =20

> ancient African politics because they could read and write. Th=

e=20



> problem is not so much the type of education as what one =20

> does with it. It is unfortunate that many African leaders =20

> failed their people's, but it is gratifying to note that Afric=

a=20



> had and still has other western educated leaders with a =20

> different political outlook, including Lumumba, Mandela, Mugabe, =

=20

> Nkrumah, Nyerere, Sankara, Senghor, and Toure.

>=20

> In my intial response, it was never suggested that Mr =20

> Sidibeh was trying to impose HIS values on people. I am sorr=

y=20



> if I created that impression. What I was trying to say is =20

> that those people who have received western education, includin=

g=20



> myself, should not assume that they have THE answers, as this=

=20

> might alienate us from the people we so desperately want to =20

> serve. I am quite aware of the shortcomings of western =20

> education; otherwise I would not have suggested that we should=

=20

> make it more suited to our needs. In doing this hopefully we=

=20

> would look into the legal, political, social and economic =20

> systems affecting us. I would not have any difficulty retainin=

g=20



> 'Mary, Mary come here'. 'Mary' is after all a Gambian name, =20

> just like Mariam, Mariama Marie.

>=20

> However, I would advocate for a type of education that =20

> enhances our self-confidence, a type of educatipon that does =20

> not blindly glorify the past, and a type of education that =20

> would go a long way in bringing back the self-sufficient =20

> economy we used to have before the advent of colonialism. The=

=20

> 'poor farmers' would play a leading role in this regard =20

> because they are the least dependent on foreign assistance.

>=20

> I quite agree that we are in many ways the problem of th=

e=20



> solution. But I also believe that through dialogue and =20

> tolerance of one another's views we can map out a =20

> comprehensive strategy as to the best way forward. If this is=

=20

> jejune, so be it.

>=20

> Thanks for your time.

> MOMODOU

>=20

> On Mon, 16 Jun 1997, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

>=20

> > Mr. Njie,

> > Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid this

discussion

> > may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?=

)

> had

> > previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our political

and

> > economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in

> > relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to

> > suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, int=

er

> > alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a

> very

> > big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the

> > democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned a=

re

> > mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting

> points.

> > So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological

> point

> > of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviour

of

> a

> > people, it may prove to be very helpfull.

> > =20

> > On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific

> ethnic

> > entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely

> > Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim th=

at

> > there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter

> > altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the

70s

> > played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major

> > languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not only

the

> > songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups.

By

> > any international standards, their performance was unique. Their musi=

c

> was

> > truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that

> > geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with

> pride

> > identify herself with them. The political implications here are

> tremendous:

> > If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience,

that=20

> > all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in

> > enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be much

easier

> > for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs to

us,

> > and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS

> COUNTRY

> > CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKA=

S,

> OR

> > THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE

> > DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively

> combatting

> > corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhan=

ce

> > progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask

"whose

> > progress"]=20

> > ----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful

> thinking,

> > but it is not.=20

> > One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was =

to

> set

> > up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that w=

as

> to

> > solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIOD

following

> > the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both me=

n

> and

> > women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVE=

S

> > REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A

> > NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THA=

T

> THEY

> > MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE I=

N

> > THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine how

many

> > hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poor

farmers

> > do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles,

waves

> of

> > coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of

> > government and especially the method of succession enshrined in

> > Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our

> political

> > systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So the

governments

> > and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the

> need

> > for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by actively

involving

> > them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).

> > I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's

> mentality.

> > You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President

> > Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni=

,

> > Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope =

by

> > education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formal

schooling

> -

> > Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu=

,

> > Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have a=

ll

> > been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition to

impose

> > any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-called

educated

> > Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very

> marginalised

> > Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal system=

s,

> > constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that are

infact

> > not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first d=

ay

> in

> > primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may b=

e

> part

> > of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her

> > problems.=20

> > THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.

> > Sidibeh.

> >=20

> >=20

> > =20

> > Fr=E5n: M. Njie <

> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > <

> > =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et a=

l..

> > Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03

> >=20

> > It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as=20

opposed=20

>=20

> > to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this=20

would=20

>=20

> > be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =

=20

> > can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can=

=20

> > change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can=

=20

> > make our education system more suited to other needs.

> >=20

> > However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20

> > exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20

> > problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20

> > policemen, telling the people what they should or should not=

=20

> > do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20

> > necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20

> > Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessme=

nt

=20

> > in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being=20

done=20

>=20

> > is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been=

=20

> > taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20

> > cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared.=

=20

> > Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20

> > informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20

> > attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the=20

day,=20

>=20

> > effective change can only come about if the people accept i=

t.

=20

> > For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as=

=20

> > such by the people for whom it is intended.

> >=20

> > The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of fema=

le

=20

> > circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in h=

ow

=20

> > not to go about changing cultural practices.

> >=20

> >=20

> > On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20

> > Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:

> >=20

> > > Malanding, and M. Njie,

> > > Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and

> start

> > > appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a

> polyphony

> > > of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce suc=

h

> > > exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique

cultural

> > > features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but

> rather

> > > each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a ble=

nd

> > whose

> > > power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the obje=

ct

> of

> > my

> > > saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this =

is

> > > exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat

> > chaotic.

> > > I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou

> seemed

> > to

> > > suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing an=

d

> > making

> > > a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as tradition=

s

> are

> > > largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that =

we

> may

> > > define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want =

to

> > live

> > > for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in ou=

r

> own

> > > history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst fo=

r

> > > education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here

and

> > now

> > > expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of

it

> > that

> > > falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural

> > outlook)

> > > should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - i=

t

is

> > not

> > > just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative

creed

> > > useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

> > > advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20

> > > Sidibeh.

> > > =20

> > >=20

> > > ----------

> > > > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> > > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> > > <

> > > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et a=

l..

> > > > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

> > > >=20

> > > > Momodou,

> > > > I think you have some valid points when you say:

> > > >=20

> > > >=20

> > > > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.

> > Every

> > > > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:wh=

at

> is

> > > > going to be the effect of western models of development on our

> > cherished

> > > > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups)

> must

> > be

> > > > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic

> > consequences?

> > > > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop=

,

> and

> > > > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst

for

> > > > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage

> savings

> > > > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to

finance

> > > > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

> > > instanc....

> > > >=20

> > > > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's

really

> > > possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these

> > country's

> > > are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

> > > individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

> > > Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case =

of

> the

> > > Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a

----------





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 13:51:35 +0100 (BST)

The problem with Ifang Bondi, as I see it, was that they





had a philosophy which they were selling to the people. For

whatever reason the people did not accept it. Yet Ifang Bondi

did not change their position. I did not bring the Ifang

Bondi example, but I simply used it to illustrate the danger

of an inflexible approach to change. If you believe that Ifang

Bondi were not rejected by the people because of their music,

you are perfectly entitled to your opinion.



Regards,

MomodouOn Thu, 19 Jun 1997, Abdou

Gibba wrote:



------------------------------



On Thu, 19 Jun 1997 11:08:14 +0200, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote...

>Mr. Drammeh,

>the logic of what you qouted from my earlier contribution is simply that

>foreign models we are so anxiously implanting in Africa, is simply that we

>are not yet ready for them. There has not been enough "consultation" with

>ourselves! It does not mean that the systems Africa is hanging onto are any

>better, but because these new models are not of her own evolutionary

>process, there is bound to be severe difficulties before they really take

>root. If i may, I would like to summarise my positions while answering some

>important questions raised:

>

> 1. The most horrible evils( including slavery) have been perpetrated on

>Africans by Africans well before Africa's encounter with the rest of the

>world. However, the cultural violence that more than 300 years of Atlantic

>slave trading unleashed on Africa, followed by a very brutal and

>brutalising

>colonialism, that was at the same time despotic and autocratic, has few

>parallels in world history. West Africa was not just severely depopulated,

>but industries, such as metal casting, cloth and fabric making, leather

>manufacturing were destroyed. But perhaps even worse, the nature of

>Africa's conflicts were radically altered (guns - earned in exchange of

>slaves- instead of bows and arrows and spears, came to be used in the

>battleground) social structures got destroyed and

>many cultural and administrative systems became severely dislocated. For

>hundreds of years Africa was under foreign domination: conquered, defeated,

>raped, dehumanised, and humiliated. This process ended somewhat barely half

>a century ago for some African countries, and for others even much less. Is

>it therefore not to expect too much of us to become Western-style

>democracies in such a short period of political development, when

>especially, those who are now insisting on democratisation have been for

>three generations (at least) busy administering us with so much despotic

>savagery? Belgium, France, Portugal, England...

>Multi-party democracy is vital for our progress, but i think we ashould

>insist that we would take our time and use our own methods to possibly

>accelerate the process.

>Yes, that our defeat has probably been due to ourselves, our internal

>weaknesses,

>our internecine battles, and the fact that we practiced cannibalism etc.

>etc. is a point to note and concede. But that does not justify other

>people's exceptional savagery against us and the destruction of our

>civilization?

>

>2. Peoples who have been conquered and humiliated and brutalised for so

>many hundred of years develop what psychoanalysts call negative

>self-feeling, or self-negation, self-hate. You reject your identity, and

>often you pretend to be someone else you consider better. In some African

>communities this has developed to the extent that some would pay any amount

>of money to change their skin colour, Mr. Drammeh! I suspect that what some

>of us see merely as instances of rejecting our culture, or as you put it,

>"simply rejecting all that we once cherished" because we do not want our

>own, perhaps has deep-seated concrete historical and psychological roots?

>Like scorpions locked in a can, defeated and humiliated people often devour

>one another, with the result that the weakest succumb first. They become

>easy prey to divide and rule tactics. Slavery caused this in Africa, and

>most recently we all observed it in South Africa. The unspeakable violence

>black South African women suffer at the hands of their men is also a

>consequence of the brutality of Apartheid. One can also compare

>African-American communities.

>

>3. I was wrong and Mr. Njie was right about the non-uniquenes of

>Ifang-Bondi's music. I have jsut learnt that also Guinean bands such as

>Bembeya, Orchestre Bayotte, Keletigui, and Pivi and the Balladins, played

>and sang in different Guinean languages. Yet this does not invalidate my

>point. While our Ifang-Bondi was doing their best to promote a national

>cultural consciousness, the late Sekou Touré was encouraging and paying

>salaries to the musicians in these mentioned groups in order to promote the

>GROWTH OF A NATIONAL IDENTITY! A responsible leadership should take

>initiatives not only to promote her people's cultural values but infact

>defend them against more powerful cultural forces in order to reverse that

>condition of self-negation. In a recent interview over the BBC conducted by

>Tim Sebastian (Hard Talk) a European film-maker expressed that Cairo, which

>use to be the centre of the Middle East's film industry, has its potential

>virtually wiped out by Hollywood. The French are very aware of the value of

>cultural protectionism.

> I also have a child with whom we have that language problem you

>mentioned. It appears that you overlooked several important matters. We

>naturally speak Mandinka and Wollof at home, but as the child grew older,

>he began to show signs of rejection of our tongues. We figured out that we

>are competing not only with the kindergarten, and the school (were the

>language is naturally Swedish), but also with peer pressure (his friends

>and playmates), his toys (computer games and nintendo gadgets) and

>especially the television! His mionority status, we believe embarasses him,

>but we are confident that he is intelligent enough to catch up with our

>local languages if he often travels to Gambia for his summer holidays as we

>still talk to him in our own tongues. I believe other Gambians may have

>similar experiences? Our languages, our cultural values are competing with

>more powerful, more spectacular, and perhaps more exciting forces.

>

>4. For a number of times i stated that those of us educated in the West

>have a problem of thinking in any manner other than that our academic

>training instructs and influences. Obviously Mr. Drammeh, I never meant

>that this education has caused our maiming and killing one another. I

>recognise infact that without western education we probably would still

>remain colonised. My suggestions and positions are my effort to apply

>ideological consequences of what in critical theory is called

>anti-structuralism. It was developed by French intellectuals in the 50s and

>60s (Michel Foucault, Jaques Derrida, Roland(?) Barthes, and others - I

>think Lacan too).

>It grew as a rejection of the highly-planned, rigid, and bureaucratised

>technocratic state. There must be other means to bring about progress

>without implementing these very "Americanised" and structured types of

>social systems, they reasoned.

>So infact, I am being very pro western-education, but even more

>pan-African. All I have been trying to put across is that we need not adopt

>these western methods of nation-building at their face value. We have to be

>critical towards them just as we should be critical towards our own

>condition. I also maintain that we have difficulty in altering our thought

>patterns as these have been largely structured by our education.

> I do not have answers to our problems, and i have no better alternative

>to our so-called elections. But I recognise that it is flawed, especially

>if one considers the manner in which it was brought to us - through

>violence, and domination. While we can fight to remedy these flaws through

>campaigns such as PDOIS waged for many years, we can also be busy in

>innovating new ways of bringing the people in the state's administrative

>orbit. I must insist to Mr. Njie that most Africans lived in stateless

>societies and that these institutions we inherited from colonial masters

>are grossly artificial. We must find new ways of making them take root -

>those that we need. If I gave the impression that I questioned mr. Njie's

>education, that was definitely not my intention, and should reproach myself

>for that.

> My position sounds precarious, I know, because it gives the impression

>that even though I have also read a lot of Mary,Mary come here, that I

>alone have liberated myself from this mode of thinking that I am claiming

>is a problem for Africa. All I know is that I am not alone, and even if i

>thought so, I owe no one any apology.

> This very very long story, will be all from me on this subject.

>My sincerest respects to all of you. And thank you for changing the

>subject!

>Sidibeh.

>>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 15:53:55 +0100 (BST)

If Mr Sidibeh's contribution did not imply that I do not

see the difference in the manner of voting I would not reply.

Let me just say that I do. I know most of the problems that

our democracy is facing. Not only that; I know many of the

problems faced by other democracies and how they tried to make

them work in their circumstances.

For obvious reasons, the electorate in the U.S, Sweden,

Germany, and the U.K. for example, cannot be compared with

that of The Gambia. We should assume that everyone on list

knows this. I am saying the type of democracy (or democracies)

practised in the west has something to offer to Africa. What

Africa is encountering now, as far as modern democracy is

concerned, are mainly, to my mind, teething problems. With a bit

more political consciousness-raising, things will improve.



If we look at the Gambian situation, most of the opposition

candidates during the Jawara era were not elected by the

socalled educated class. Jawara tried all he could to win

Bakau but failed. And it can be argued that if Dibba had not

been imprisoned it would have been the same story in Badibbu.

It should also be noted that resistance to certain policies

implemented by that government was also intiated by people

outside the capital. The level of political consciousness in

The Gambia now is far higher than it used to be, not least

because of the political consciousness-raising activities of

'Voice of the Future', MOJA, 'Foroyaa' and some other national

newspapers. Democracy is now part of our political culture.



What we have to do, just as for example, Italy, Canada,

the U.S., Sweden and Japan (all of them democratic countries!)

have done, is to make it work for US. I believe that

elections by secret ballot are a fundamental part of democracy

and should be maintained. If politicians have equal access to

the media, in addition to visiting their constituencies, they

can put their message across to the people in their own

languages. I do not see any problem here.



I entirely agree that corruption hurts Africa more than it

does the west. I was just making the point that westerners

are not any less corrupt. Many African Heads of State deposit

their loot in the west. Africa has been so impoverished that

we need every butut for our development. In the U.K. one

hundred billion pounds sterling goes into benefit payments alone

annually. So I know the difference in our circumstances.



Mr Sidibeh's analysis of the reaction of the masses when

Kukoi took power and Jawara's return is interesting. I just

want to point out that masses have behaved in this way from

time immemorial. Just read 'Julius Caesar' and 'Coriolanus' to

see how fickle they can be. Also remember that the same

people that shouted 'Hosanna' were the very ones that later

shouted 'Crucify him'. So we must be wary of judging people's

feelings only by the show of hands.



These are my only observations. Otherwise I entirely endorse

Mr Sidibeh's stance. Like I said earlier we probably agree on

a number of issues.



Thanks for reading.

MOMODOU



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 00:16:09 JST +900

On Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:56:45 JST +900,

>Mr. Sidibeh,

>

>Thanks for writing. Foremost, may I reiterate how much I love your

>presence on Gambia-l. It has been just a few weeks since then, but I

>admit that your contributions have been educative. I wish we continue

>discussing these issues without getting bored or abandoning the cause

>simply because we disagreed.

>

>I very much understand your viewpoints but I couldn't help to differ

>when you intimated that perhaps what we see in Africa today is a

>manifestation of our disgust with the alien system imposed on us.

>

>I have a couple of questions! First, why was it not Africa going to

>colonise Europe? Perhaps we were too good to disturb others; too

>upright to think of colonising others; or simply too considerate of

>other people's feelings? Second, since according to you 'democracy'

>is alien to Africa, do you mean to justify the havoc our leaders

>wreaked on us because the democratic system we adopted was

>inappropriate? Additionally, would we justify military intervention

>for lack of an articulated governance system? You said Africans sold

>Africans into slavery and I agree. Logically then, we should not

>blame the Europeans for doing what their hosts promulgated!

>

>I want to believe that democracy is not new to Africa. The system has

>evolved into what we have today in many parts of the world, and it will

>continue to evolve. We just have to swim with the tide, albeit with

>necessary changes to suit our situation. Yet the substance of the

>system must remain if we are to make any headway. It must be

>participatory politics where the commoners are involved in their own

>governance. Self-perpetuation has been and continues to be

>characteristic of us. I hope you remember the griots saying

>fuulang o lu dang la aning faading o lu dang la' (mandinka), meaning

>the one who has surpassed his kith and kin! Individualism and a sign

>of greed at its best! What then is unique to us? (To be continued).

>

>Lamin.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 08:44:05 -0700 (PDT)

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 16:11:41 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.biz.industry.metals+mining

Subject: Senegal to start gold production this year





DAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - Senegal expects to start producing

gold before the end of the year, Prime Minister Habib Thiam said

Wednesday.

``We have gold in the east of the country. The potential is

very important. I can tell you, it's not a secret. Before the

end of the year Senegal will start gold production,'' Thiam told

a delegation of French businessmen visiting the West African

country.

A study by Australian firm Paget Mining confirmed the

potential of a deposit of proven reserves estimated at 30 tons

of gold in the east of Senegal.

Senegal has issued more than 20 gold exploration permits to

major international firms like Ashanti Goldfields of Ghana and

South Africa's Anglo-American and Randgold.

Thiam also said Senegal had huge quantities of marble, with

reserves estimated at 1.2 million tons.

-=-=-

Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please feel

free to <<email us your comments>> <









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 21:32:01 +-300

MR.DRAMMEH!!



>"fuulang o lu dang la aning faading o lu dang la"



thanks for making me laugh!! I HAVE NOT BEEN LISTENING TO MY KORA FOR

SOMETIME NOW,BUT MAYBE I WILL TRY TO FIND TIME TOMORROW TO DO JUST THAT.



REGARDS BASSSS!!

----------







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 15:01:19 -0400 (EDT)

List Managers:



Could you please add Alagi Denton to the list. His email address is:



Ahmadd@mindspring.com



Thanks!

Haddijatou



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 15:57:04 -0400 (EDT)

--PART.BOUNDARY.0.14977.emout20.mail.aol.com.866750215

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



....



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.14977.emout20.mail.aol.com.866750215

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="ASGAM"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



GENEVA, June 18 (Reuter) - More than 1,000 refugees fleeing violence in S=

ierra Leone have arrived in Gambia on board two vessels, the United Natio=

ns refugee agency said on Wednesday. =



=0D

It said some 400 arrived at the port of Banjul on board a ship this week.=

Another group of 626 Sierra Leoneans fleeing their West African country =

made the journey last week after being refused entry to Guinea, a UNHCR s=

tatement said. =



=0D

Sierra Leone erupted in renewed violence after a May 25 military coup ous=

ted the elected president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah. =



=0D

Nigerian gunboats bombarded the capital Freetown on June 2 and dissident =

soldiers and rebels attacked Nigerian soldiers who were there under a def=

ence accord. The United States, France and other nations have evacuated t=

heir nationals and foreigners fearing a widely anticipated Nigerian attac=

k which has not materialised yet. =



=0D

14:56 06-18-97

=0D



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.14977.emout20.mail.aol.com.866750215--





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 22:25:27 +0100

> THIS MESSAGE IS IN MIME FORMAT. Since your mail reader does not understand

this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.



--Next_Part_2949603927_105237_MS_Mac_IMN

Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



DATE=6/19/97

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-36722

TITLE=AFRICA'S ECONOMIC COMMUNITY

BYLINE=MAXIM KNIAZKOV

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: AN ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY SUMMIT HELD EARLIER THIS

MONTH IN ZIMBABWE DISCUSSED A PLAN TO CREATE AN AFRICAN ECONOMIC

COMMUNITY. V-O-A'S MAXIM KNIAZKOV LOOKS INTO THE BENEFITS AND

PITFALLS OF THE PLAN, AS AFRICA SCRAMBLES TO ACHIEVE ECONOMIC

PROSPERITY.



TEXT: SOME ANALYSTS DISMISS IT AS A PIPE DREAM. THEY SAY THE

CONTINENT THAT IS HOME TO MORE THAN THREE-QUARTERS OF THE WORLD'S

POOREST COUNTRIES IS HARDLY A PLACE FOR EXPERIMENTS WITH FREE

TRADE.



BUT WHEN AFRICAN LEADERS GATHERED IN ZIMBABWE FOCUSED ON A PLAN

TO CREATE AN AFRICAN ECONOMIC COMMUNITY BY THE YEAR 2030, THEY

POINTED TO POSITIVE ECONOMIC TRENDS ON THE CONTINENT.



SOUTH AFRICAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES FRANKLIN SONN SAYS

MANY AFRICAN COUNTRIES, TRYING TO GET ON THEIR FEET ECONOMICALLY,

ARE MAKING PROGRESS.



/// ACT ONE SONN ///



THE FACT IS THAT AFRICA GROWS AT FOUR-POINT-SEVEN

PERCENT OF G-D-P (GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT), SECOND ONLY

TO ASIA. THERE ARE MANY COUNTRIES THAT ARE GROWING AT

MORE THAN 10-PERCENT. SO ONCE YOU HAVE THIS KIND OF

MOVEMENT GOING, THEN THE NEED WILL OBVIOUSLY ARISE FOR

GREATER UNITY, FOR GREATER UNITY OF PURPOSE AND, ALSO,

TO WORK TOGETHER CLOSER IN THE STRUCTURE OF AN AFRICAN

ECONOMIC UNIT, THROUGH WHICH AFRICA, AS A CONTINENT,

COULD BE ADVANCED.



/// END ACT ///



BUT EXPERTS SAY AFRICA, RIFE WITH CONFLICT AND CORRUPTION, IS

STILL LARGELY A STEPCHILD OF THE THE WORLD ECONOMY -- OF MORE

THAN 300-BILLION DOLLARS IN GLOBAL FOREIGN INVESTMENTS MADE LAST

YEAR, AFRICA ATTRACTED ONLY FIVE-BILLION.



NEVERTHELESS, AMBASSADOR SONN BELIEVES THIS IS BOUND TO CHANGE

BECAUSE OF GROWING REALIZATION IN AFRICA IT CAN NO LONGER

REMAIN ON THE SIDELINES.



/// ACT TWO SONN ///



THERE ARE OBVIOUSLY TRADITIONAL PROBLEMS. THE TWO OF

THEM THAT COME TO MIND ARE THAT WE ARE AT VARIOUS

DEGREES OF DEVELOPMENT. SOME OF THE ECONOMIES ARE VERY

WELL DEVELOPED, LIKE THE SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY. IT IS

EXTREMELY WELL DEVELOPED, IT IS A FIRST-WORLD ECONOMY.

THEN YOU HAVE POOR COUNTRIES WITH VERY POOR

INFRASTRUCTURES. THEY ARE VERY MUCH THIRD-WORLD

COUNTRIES. THAT IS ONE PROBLEM. AND, OBVIOUSLY, THERE

WILL ALWAYS BE RIVALRY BETWEEN COUNTRIES. IT IS

INHERENT OF THE SITUATION OF THIS KIND AND ALSO ON A

REGIONAL BASIS.



/// END ACT ///



WHILE DISCUSSING PLANS FOR ECONOMIC INTEGRATION, AFRICAN LEADERS

UNDERSCORED THE IMPORTANCE OF SIX REGIONAL ECONOMIC BLOCS ALREADY

EXISTING ON THE CONTINENT. THEY SPOKE OF THE POSITIVE EXPERIENCE

ACCUMULATED, FOR EXAMPLE, BY THE SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT

COMMUNITY OR THE ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES. THEY

URGED CLOSER INTER-REGIONAL COOPERATION AS WELL AS EFFORTS TO

REDUCE TRADE BARRIERS.



U-S FINANCIER MACEO SLOAN, WHO CHAIRS A FINANCIAL GROUP WITH

ONE-HALF-BILLION DOLLARS IN INVESTMENTS IN AFRICA, SAYS HE IS

ENCOURAGED BY THE ECONOMIC COMMUNITY PLAN.



/// ACT THREE SLOAN ///



JUST AS EUROPE IS TRYING TO PUT TOGETHER AN ECONOMIC

COMMUNITY, IT MAKES SENSE FOR AFRICA TO PUT TOGETHER AN

ECONOMIC-TYPE COMMUNITY ARRANGEMENT BECAUSE THEY CAN

HELP EACH OTHER WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF VARIOUS

COUNTRIES. THERE IS A NUMBER OF NATURAL RESOURCES THAT

COME OUT OF AFRICA THAT PEOPLE THINK OF WHEN THEY THINK

OF VARIOUS AFRICAN COUNTRIES. BUT THERE IS ALSO AN

OPPORTUNITY TO SHARE MANPOWER, AND TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE,

AND EXPERIENCE BETWEEN VARIOUS COUNTRIES. BECAUSE THERE

IS NO NEED FOR THESE COUNTRIES TO GO THROUGH THE SAME

LEARNING CURVE. SO DIFFERENT COUNTRIES COULD SPECIALIZE

IN DIFFERENT THINGS AND COULD SHARE THEIR KNOWLEDGE AND

IT WOULD HELP THE GROWTH OF AFRICA AS A WHOLE.



/// END ACT ///



MR. SLOAN IS CONFIDENT REFORMS STEMMING FROM ATTEMPTS TO BUILD AN

AFRICAN ECONOMIC COMMUNITY WILL ALLOW AFRICA'S ECONOMIC FORTUNES

TO IMPROVE. HE SAYS THE CONTINENT'S STOCK MARKETS ARE ALREADY

ATTRACTIVE.



/// ACT FOUR SLOAN ///



EGYPT LAST YEAR WAS UP 172-PERCENT, I BELIEVE. THE

STOCK MARKET IN ZIMBABWE WAS UP ALMOST 80 PERCENT. THE

SOUTH AFRICAN STOCK MARKET IN THE LAST YEAR LED THE WAY.

THERE ARE A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT MARKETS IN AFRICA THAT

WERE UP 100, 150, 200-PERCENT IN ONE-YEAR'S TIME. SO

YOU HAVE SOME TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITIES, IF YOU KNOW WHAT

YOU ARE DOING.



/// END ACT ///



ECONOMISTS SAY AFRICA'S EFFORTS TO INTEGRATE INTO THE WORLD

ECONOMY WILL REQUIRE RECIPROCITY ON THE PART OF LEADING

INDUSTRIAL NATIONS. THEY NOTE THE UNITED STATES MADE A FIRST

STEP IN THIS DIRECTION EARLIER THIS MONTH, WHEN IT CLEARED ALMOST

18-HUNDRED PRODUCTS FROM SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA FOR DUTY-FREE ENTRY

INTO THE COUNTRY. (SIGNED)



NEB/MAX/RAE



19-Jun-97 10:12 AM EDT (1412 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America



--Next_Part_2949603927_105237_MS_Mac_IMN

Content-type: text/html; charset="us-ascii"

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



--Next_Part_2949603927_105237_MS_Mac_IMN--





------------------------------



Date: 19 Jun 1997 20:19:04 GMT

Title: DEVELOPMENT: Several Ways Lead To Poverty Reduction



By Ramesh Jaura



BONN, Jun 15 (IPS) - Affirmative action, pro-poor reforms and

demilitarisation are necessary steps towards accelerating

reduction of all forms of poverty, said participants in a

symposium organised by the German Foundation for International

Development (DSE) here.



They included Oscar Arias, former Costa Rican president and Nobel

Peace laureate, Hernando de Soto, president of Instituto Libertad

y Democracia and author of the 'The Other Path', Arjun Sengupta,

member of India's Planning Commission, and Gertrude Mongella,

former secretary general of the world conference on women and

development in Peking.



The two-day symposium to coincide with the global launching of

the Human Development Report (HDR) 1997 was also attended by

Princess Basma bint Talal of Jordan from the Queen Alia Fund for

Social Development and Fawzy Al-Sultan, president of the Rome-

based International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and

Specioza Kazibwe, vice president of Uganda.



In a spirited address to some 170 participants from 30 countries

around the world, Kazibwe said, people should be encouraged to

participate in steering the course of their communities,

provinces, parliaments and states.



Only the active involvement of all sections of the society, from

different age-groups and from all parts of a country would make

the people at the grassroots stakeholders in democracy.



Kazibwe said it did not make much sense to deploy democracy

consultants from developed in developing nations. ''You really

don't have to teach the poor and the illiterate how to cast their

ballot,'' she said in an address interrupted several times by loud

applause.



What was required was to enable people participate in all the

processes that lead up to the building of a democratic state with

democratic structures. And this called for affirmative action.



The resort to affirmative action might indeed pose a

constitutional and political challenge -- a challenge that Uganda

had successfully confronted.



The east African nation's second in command after Yoweri Museveni

said, the developing nations and their peoples should be given the

means and money, wherever necessary, but left to do things for

themselves.



The Ugandan vice president mocked at the manner in which one

after another multilateral organisation came up offering to assist

developing lands.



A country director takes a decision. The organisation installs

computers. The experts come armed every time with new jargons. And

somewhere in the process the multilateral bodies get bigger and

bigger, she pointed out.



That was not what she would call combating poverty and forcing

the pace of human development and making the people stakeholders

in democracy, said Kazibwe in the closing session of the two-day

symposium Friday.



The event was organised on the occasion of the global launch of

the Human Development Report (HDR) 1997 of the United Nations

Development Programme (UNDP).



Participants from the South and the North agreed that mainstream

poverty reduction must become part of the national economic policy

which in turn should aim at making growth pro-poor.



The chief architect of the HDR, Richard Jolly, said this

objective could be implemented by restoring full employment as a

high priority and lessening inequality and moderating its

extremes.



The aim should also be to accelerate growth when it has been

failing especially in the poor countries, towards a target of at

least 3 percent per capita per year.



Besides, special actions for special situations should be taken

to prevent economic reversal, including peace-building efforts in

war-torn countries and provide more support to sub-Saharan Africa

and the least developed countries -- to help them reduce their

debt, increase their share of aid and to enhance their entry into

global markets, especially for Africa's agricultural exports.



Jolly was backed by several participants in the symposium. They

came from Africa, Asia, Middle East, the Caribbean, Latin America,

USA, western Europe and Russia.



He noted that the dramatic fall in gross domestic product (GDP)

in the transition economies of eastern and Europe and states of

the former Soviet Union (CIS) had brought an equally dramatic rise

in income poverty -- from 14 million people in 1988 to 119 million

in 1994.



The increasing poverty has affected all social classes. ''Just as

pro-poor structural adjustment policies are needed, so are pro-

poor transition policies,'' aid the UNDP report.



The need of pro-poor reform was also stressed by Ponna Wignaraja,

president of the South Asian Perspectives Network Association

(SAPNA) in Sri Lanka. The poor were efficient and capable of

creating assets. Their empowerment should be a first step in

battling poverty.



This was the experience South Asia had made and the Grameen Bank

in Bangladesh was an eminent example, now providing credit to more

than two million people, mostly women, with a default rate of only

2-3 percent.



The role of the Grameen Bank founded by Muhammad Yunus, in

empowering poor women was also underlined by the State secretary

in the German ministry of economic cooperation and development

(BMZ), Wighard Haerdtl.



Taking a leaf from the Grameen Bank, ''we have experienced in

several projects -- for instance in India, Mali and Peru -- that

systems which also provide the poor an access to credits, have

been highly successful'', said Haerdtl.



The Peruvian economist De Soto pleaded for doing away with

''institutional apartheid'' and making productive capital out of

the assets of the poor. Between 1990 and 1993 more than 300,000

informal properties and 270,000 enterprises had been legalised and

100,000 new businesses that otherwise would not exist, had been

created at a cost of less than 10 million dollar, he pointed out.



Former Costa Rican president and Nobel laureate Oscar Arias

described in an impassioned address, demilitarisation as a

necessary step in poverty reduction.



In sub-Saharan Africa, military expenditures totalled nearly 8

billion dollar in 1995. The figure was simply appalling, given the

fact that as a region, sub-Saharan Africa has the highest

proportion of people in poverty and their numbers continue to

grow, said Arias.



He also sharply criticised the arms race in South Asia, between

India and Pakistan. India alone, he said, had spent more than 12

billion dollars on arms purchases from 1988 to 1992, more than

Saudi Arabia or Iraq in the same time period.



Pakistan had increased its defence budget sevenfold from 1978 to

1991, and defense spending accounted for nearly 40 percent of all

government spending.



''It is simply unforgivable that India and Pakistan, which rank

number 138 and 139 respectively on the human development index,

are spending exorbitant amounts on arms race while their people

are engaged in a race against time to meet their basic needs,''

argued Arias.



He noted with satisfaction that Latin America was the region of

the world that had most reduced its military spending in the last

ten years. However the continent was far from resolving the

structural causes of violence evidenced by the fact that one-

fourth of Latin Americans earn less than one dollar a day.



Arias expressed the hope that Latin American heads of state would

accept his proposal for a to-year moratorium on purchase of high-

tech weapons. He added: ''Similar to poverty reduction, arms

control requires coordinated international action.''

------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 22:40:49 -0400 (EDT)

Message-ID: <



Mr Drammeh your diagnosis of us as a people and specifically what ails us was

tough but quite true. I was most struck by your implied reasoning that to a

large extent our culture is geared towards greed and self adulation two of

mans darkest instincts. Such traits undoubtedly defeat any society's attempt

to do the things necessary toimprove both the lives of the people and those

cultural values that characterises their greatness.



I'd suggest to you that the decaying of that part of our culture we cherish

such as our music , folklore and traditions have a direct bearing to the fact

that our economic well being took a serious nose dive . This is not to

suggest that we were a materially wealthy people but the limited resources

were able to grease the cultural wheel. As an example while I was growing up

in Georgetown in the early70's times were good in that we had a big gov't

presence, relatively robust coomerce that helped create a population willing

and able to satisfy there cultural appetite as diverse as that was. There

were regular engagements from Ifang Bondi, Gellewarr, police band, Butay Boy,

Karantaba, Sajo that entertained us in their ever evolving creative ways. On

the more traditional sides we had Fula fiddle players, Sewrubas, and Sabars

and halams all of whom were readily available across the river on both banks

of the Island. These traditional folk musicians were very critical especially

in important events such as weedings , naming ceremonies and circumcission

ceremonies. Every event was elaborate, rich and fulfilling.



Today a typical Georgetown weeding boils down to a gathering at the mosque ,

and if the groom can a little party in a tight stuffy room in the school

followed by an all night Attaya session.No more elaborate dressing the bride

in bright colored beads, no more white outfits and black headtie, no more

having a chorus of women singing in soft but penetrating voices into the

night as they escort the bride to the home of the groom, no more joyous

dancing of friends and relatives of the bride often dressed in Asobi as they

celebrate. It is even become difficult to get the traditional music players

because the children of the musicians have bolted traditions by looking for

other lines work to improve their lives.



As a result we are now in situation were we are losing the very thing that

distinguihes us from everybody else. We can't however reclaim it without

doing what it takes to sustain a successful society viz-a-viz work hard.



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 22:46:48 -0400 (EDT)

Gambia-L:



Alagi Denton is our newest member. A formal introduction is expected from

him soon.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:00:32 -0400 (EDT)

How true and painfull this is, I have lived with Tata Ding Ding and his family

in Brikama. I first there in 1989 and was in Brikama this past winter.

What a change, for the better I don't think so, not as far as the jalis

are concerned. So it is safe to say that I know first hand of which you are

refering to....

Just my 2 cents

Dave





>Today a typical Georgetown weeding boils down to a gathering at the mosque ,

>and if the groom can a little party in a tight stuffy room in the school

>followed by an all night Attaya session.No more elaborate dressing the bride

>in bright colored beads, no more white outfits and black headtie, no more

>having a chorus of women singing in soft but penetrating voices into the

>night as they escort the bride to the home of the groom, no more joyous

>dancing of friends and relatives of the bride often dressed in Asobi as they

>celebrate. It is even become difficult to get the traditional music players

>because the children of the musicians have bolted traditions by looking for

>other lines work to improve their lives.





*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*



http://www.drive.net/kora.htm







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:31:04 -0400 (EDT)

List managers:



I was having problems with email address

been changed to

Could you please make the necessary changes for me?



Thanks!

Haddijatou



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 10:02:54 +2000

Troops loyal to coup attacked in Sierra Leone







June 19, 1997

Web posted at: 12:39 p.m. EDT (1639 GMT)



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Soldiers loyal to Sierra Leone's

military ruler fought off an attack on Thursday in the eastern region

capital of Kenema, the governor of the region said.







Capt. Eddie Kanneh said by telephone from Kenema that truckloads of

Kamajors -- a militia loyal to toppled civilian president Ahmed Tejan

Kabbah -- attacked the town on several fronts.



"There are so many bodies of Kamajors lying around killed in the

battle (on Thursday) between government soldiers and Kamajors for

control of Kenema," he said, adding that soldiers had suffered gunshot

wounds and other injuries.

The attack was the latest in a series of clashes between the Kamajors

and the army in the region.





Junior army officers led by Maj. Johnny Paul Koroma seized power on

May 25, ousting Kabbah, who took office in March 1996 after

multi-party elections that ended four years of army rule.

Kabbah had used the Kamajors as a civil militia to help the army push

back rebels who took up arms in 1991.



The coup leaders accuse Kabbah of dividing the country along tribal

lines and blocking peace with the rebels, who rallied to the military

coup and have flooded into the capital Freetown.





Koroma, who was sworn in as head of state on Tuesday, pledged to

restore peace and eventually democracy.





Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



Reuters contributed to this report.















































------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 07:58:05 +-300

DOC!

IT WAS SHORT BUT JUST AS SWEET ALL THE SAME.SO,KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!



REGARDS BASSS!!



----------

From:

Sent: 14/OYN/1418 01:40 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: Political conciousness and Education



Mr Drammeh your diagnosis of us as a people and specifically what ails us was

tough but quite true. I was most struck by your implied reasoning that to a

large extent our culture is geared towards greed and self adulation two of

mans darkest instincts. Such traits undoubtedly defeat any society's attempt

to do the things necessary toimprove both the lives of the people and those

cultural values that characterises their greatness.



I'd suggest to you that the decaying of that part of our culture we cherish

such as our music , folklore and traditions have a direct bearing to the fact

that our economic well being took a serious nose dive . This is not to

suggest that we were a materially wealthy people but the limited resources

were able to grease the cultural wheel. As an example while I was growing up

in Georgetown in the early70's times were good in that we had a big gov't

presence, relatively robust coomerce that helped create a population willing

and able to satisfy there cultural appetite as diverse as that was. There

were regular engagements from Ifang Bondi, Gellewarr, police band, Butay Boy,

Karantaba, Sajo that entertained us in their ever evolving creative ways. On

the more traditional sides we had Fula fiddle players, Sewrubas, and Sabars

and halams all of whom were readily available across the river on both banks

of the Island. These traditional folk musicians were very critical especially

in important events such as weedings , naming ceremonies and circumcission

ceremonies. Every event was elaborate, rich and fulfilling.



Today a typical Georgetown weeding boils down to a gathering at the mosque ,

and if the groom can a little party in a tight stuffy room in the school

followed by an all night Attaya session.No more elaborate dressing the bride

in bright colored beads, no more white outfits and black headtie, no more

having a chorus of women singing in soft but penetrating voices into the

night as they escort the bride to the home of the groom, no more joyous

dancing of friends and relatives of the bride often dressed in Asobi as they

celebrate. It is even become difficult to get the traditional music players

because the children of the musicians have bolted traditions by looking for

other lines work to improve their lives.



As a result we are now in situation were we are losing the very thing that

distinguihes us from everybody else. We can't however reclaim it without

doing what it takes to sustain a successful society viz-a-viz work hard.











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 08:58:16 -0400 (EDT)

Mr. Touray wrote:



>

> As a result we are now in situation were we are losing the very thing that

> distinguihes us from everybody else. We can't however reclaim it without

> doing what it takes to sustain a successful society viz-a-viz work hard.





Well said, Doc!



I think we all know what the problems are. Can we now focus on the

solutions?



-Moe



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 21:47:59 -0400 (EDT)

Gambia-l:



Mousa Jeng is the latest addition to our "bantaba." We look forward to an

informal introduction from him.



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 22:04:27 -0400

wrote:



> I'd suggest to you that the decaying of that part of our culture we cherish

> such as our music , folklore and traditions have a direct bearing to the fact

> that our economic well being took a serious nose dive . This is not to

> suggest that we were a materially wealthy people but the limited resources

> were able to grease the cultural wheel. As an example while I was growing up

[...]

> celebrate. It is even become difficult to get the traditional music players

> because the children of the musicians have bolted traditions by looking for

> other lines work to improve their lives.

>

> As a result we are now in situation were we are losing the very thing that

> distinguihes us from everybody else. We can't however reclaim it without

> doing what it takes to sustain a successful society viz-a-viz work hard.



Modou Jallow wrote:



"Well said, Doc!



I think we all know what the problems are. Can we now focus on the

solutions?"





I agree. Before moving on to solutions though, I would also like to add

the importance of the role of the government in providing support to

national art and culture. Under the Jawara regime this role was stymied

by a number of factors, mainly social, geographic and economic.



As I see it, under the colonial structure the country was significantly

divided between the urban, mostly Wolof culture and that which was rural

and predominately Mandinka. The small size of the country coupled with

the trade oriented economy allowed, to a large extent, this divide to

shrink smaller than what may have existed in the urban - rural dichotomy

of some of our neighbours but it existed nevertheless. Adding to this

was the perceived, and perhaps actual, neglect of the rural or

Protectorate part of the country by the colonialists and "Banjul"

society.



Independence saw the first real climate for true nationalism in that for

the first time we could be united as a nation and do away with the

Colony - Protectorate divide and all that went with it. The PPP

changing their name from "Protectorate" to "Progressive", forming

alliances and subsequent mergers with the Bathurst based DCA and Muslim

Congress Party, and the defection of members from the United Party

should have all been signs for this true nationalism to emerge. I

believe Jawara, however, missed the opportunity and used this simply for

harnessing more political power and allowed those few who wished to

promote a "Mandinka supremacy", if you will, do so and thus hold on to

his original political core as well.



The little good that I believe came from this was the promotion of

Mandinka culture, but its effect saw the subordination of the rest.

Part of the reason why all inclusive groups like Ifang Bondi did not

have the room to grow was because they were an island of true

nationalism in a sea of still fractured and seperated waters. If you

take Georgetown as an example you can see where a huge opportunity with

all sorts of positive ramifications was lost to Jawara's political mess.



Geographically, Georgetown sits nears the middle of all our country's

varied cultures and groups. It's history, including the colonial, was

older and more rich then that of Banjul. It could have been easily

promoted as the country's cultural centre and a boost in the economy

could have been derived from the tourist and entertainment industries.

Instead, all efforts focused more on the greater Banjul area, a policy

that started with the earlier PPP campaign promises to those in the

rural areas that the "riches and spoils" of Banjul were there for the

taking.



In Senegal, President Senghore made a concerted effort to support

Senegalese art, culture, music, etc. From the intentionally, overly

festive designed independence celebrations onwards, he found the most

unifying factors to bring the country together culturally and build a

sense of Nationalism in a country that, like the Gambia, also had its

divides. This country now boasts internationally acclaimed cultural

events and a society without much of the tribalism that plagues so many

other nations. The path was set so that such varied lingual styles of

groups and artists like Toure Kunda, Baba Maal and Youssou N'Dour et Le

Super Etoile were all well received both throughout Senegal and abroad.



I remember last year, Musa Ngum explained that the reason he was forced

to develop his career in Senegal was because the support from Jawara's

government was practically non existent.



I think this is where the solutions come into play. Jammeh has taken

significant steps to bring about a necessary change. One of the most

important may have been the dissolution of the portfolio of information

from the Ministry of Tourism and the adding of "Culture". It all comes

with the understanding that Gambian art and culture have to be developed

home and away to capture and build a true sense of Nationalism. I think

where Jawara used inclusive measures for political gains, Jammeh's

motives seem genuine and heartfelt, and therein lies some hope.



Last year saw a renaissance of Gambian art and culture with the release

of a number of records and concerts from Gambian musical artists, and

the promotion of new Gambian artists in galleries. The Annual Roots

Festival, The Gambia TV, the re-invigorated National Troupe with more

emphasis on Fula, Jola and Sarahuleh music and dance, the promotion of

traditional sports like wresting and regattas, and a host of other

events are also helping this movement continue. The semi-repatriation

of Musa Ngum and a few other Gambian artists as well as the forming of

new promotional companies are also a step in the right direction.



The question now is economic. There is still, for example, no national

theatre or civic hall. Nor is there a proper recording studio. To keep

the positive momentum, the government and civil society have to find

creative ways to keep funding and adding to these important programmes.

This will, however, only help in the short term. Without significant

sustainable economic growth leading to a legitimate middle class, social

and cultural development simply will not happen.



Peace.



Lat





------------------------------









Date: Sat, 21 Jun 1997 23:54:08 +0900 (JST)

Mr. Ndow,



Thanks for such a good piece. I will respond to it tomorrow, since

it is almost midnight here.



Just a comment, though. Everyone on earth knows that Africa was

bastardised and battered. But so was most of Asia, except for the

degree of adulteration. what I couldn't agree with Mr. Sidibeh is

his analysis that the current problems of Afirca are necessarily a

rejection of the transplantation of foreign democracy.



If we as Africans continue to think that the West owes us something

which they must pay for before we put our house together, I guess we

are mistaken. The new global political and economic dispensation

necessiates that we take more responsibility for our future. And in

this vein, there is only one solution i.e., that individual Africans

must make sure that in their quest for self-enhancement, the whole

is greater than the sum of the individual parts. working together

and sharing the credit is our only way forward. Basking in the glow

that he is the richest or most educated or even most powerful in his

community will not help Africa. Sadly, this is what most of us get

indulged in. We seek these things as ends in themselves, not as

some means of bettering society and hence get immortalised! Do you see

what I mean? The african must rethink his situation.



You said some things that I indirectly referred to in my posting. If

the Smithsonian houses artifacts from Benin or some other West African

countries, tell me how many of us are aware of this. These are the

sort of things that our history books should tell us. But they are

not there! Only professors like you know the details. This latter

statement is overstated, but I use it to simply highlight a point. We

ought to better understand ourselves.



Good night!!



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Jun 1997 21:35:49 +0100

> THIS MESSAGE IS IN MIME FORMAT. Since your mail reader does not understand

this format, some or all of this message may not be legible.



--Next_Part_2949773749_223322_MS_Mac_IMN

Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



DATE=6/21/97

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-216041

TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE/SATURDAY (S-O)

BYLINE=JOHN PITMAN

DATELINE=KINSHASA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE WARRING SIDES IN CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE HAVE AGREED TO

EXTEND THEIR CEASEFIRE FOR AN ADDITIONAL SEVEN DAYS. V-O-A'S

JOHN PITMAN HAS DETAILS FROM KINSHASA.



TEXT: THE DEADLINE FOR THE THREE DAY CEASEFIRE AGREED TO LAST

WEEK PASSED QUIETLY AT MIDNIGHT FRIDAY. SATURDAY MORNING WAS

ALSO CALM.



AFTER MORE THAN TWO WEEKS OF VIOLENCE, MUCH OF BRAZZAVILLE

REMAINS A GHOST TOWN. A MAIN ROAD IN THE CITY CENTER -- WHICH

CAN BE SEEN CLEARLY FROM HERE, AND WHICH RESIDENTS SAY IS

NORMALLY PACKED WITH CARS -- IS EMPTY.



THE AGREEMENT TO EXTEND THE CEASEFIRE FOR AN ADDITIONAL WEEK CAME

AS THE LAST FRENCH SOLDIERS LEFT THE BRAZZAVILLE AIRPORT ON

FRIDAY. THERE HAD BEEN CONCERNS A MAJOR BATTLE FOR CONTROL OF

THE AIRFIELD WOULD ERUPT WHEN THE FRENCH PULLED OUT. BUT A JOINT

MONITORING MISSION STAFFED BY OFFICERS FROM THE GOVERNMENT ARMY

AND THE OPPOSITION "COBRA MILITIA" APPEARS TO BE KEEPING THE

PEACE.



NEGOTIATIONS FOR A LASTING CEASEFIRE CONTINUE. U-N SPECIAL ENVOY

MOHAMED SAHNOUN REMAINS IN THE REGION FOR MORE TALKS WITH

PRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA AND FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU

NGUESSO. THE NEGOTIATIONS WILL NOW FOCUS ON RESOLVING THE

POLITICAL ISSUES AT THE ROOT OF THE CONFLICT, AND PLANNING FOR

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS. (SIGNED)



NEB/JP/MMK



21-Jun-97 5:30 AM EDT (0930 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America



--Next_Part_2949773749_223322_MS_Mac_IMN

Content-type: text/html; charset="us-ascii"

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 22:40:34 -0100

Dear Gambia-L members.



Thursday this week we had the pleasure of meeting with Mr.Theo George

and assistant at our premises in Fajara.

Together with us we had ITS representative Charles Dixon who has the daily

care of Observers publishing equipment.



The meeting was very fruitful and included agreements on upgrading their

equipment, installing a Observer e-mail account and

supporting/advice them in the use of the account.

(Mr.Theo George presently has a personal account address on:

george@commit.gm)



The Observer account will be used to gather international news and

information and to restart transmission of the Online Observer

earlier sent by their CompuServe account.



At this point we would like to ask the members of Gambia-L for some input.



To replace the news services offered by CompuServe we need to gather news

sources that is offering news by e-mail.

We have tried Reuters but it seems that they presently do not transmit

their news this way.

We would be happy to receive suggestions or hints from anyone reading

Gambia-L on where to go for subscriptions or

sources of information.



We would also like to hear from the members who are responsible for the

Online version if there is any details we

should know about or if there is any questions to our work with Observer.



Questions from us :

-Is there any problem in receiving the Online Observer as an attachment to

e-mail?

-Are there need for any changes to the previously used file format?





Sincerely,

Torstein Grotnes

Manager & Secretary

Commit Enterprises Ltd.

E-mail:



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 73

************************* Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 17:57:06 -0400 (EDT)From: Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: connextions to the GambiaMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970618173658.29572A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAsbjorn Nordam:If you provide me with more info on the connexions to the Gambia,I will be more than glad to communicate it to the College and maybe otherofficials involved in Education in Gambia. It certainly sounds like avery exciting oppurtunity. I am in constant contact with the college, andI have committed to provide the college with certain supplies for oneyear on a semester basis and have sent the first batch for fall semester.The last major communication on Gambian Education from theEducation group was Malanding's draft proposal. It has been awhile, butI am working on it and hope that everyone else on the committee is workingon it so that we can get a final document by the end of the summer.If you wish you can reply to my private emails:or------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 22:54:12 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MR.NBAYE!Message-ID: < 970618225120_1788223814@emout04.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Mr. O. F. M'Bai removed from the List as requested.Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 23:59:20 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MR.NBAYE!Message-ID: < 33A8AE98.7F08EC0D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit ASJanneh@aol.com wrote:> Mr. O. F. M'Bai removed from the List as requested.Here, here!Lat------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 09:05:34 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, etal..Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970619080534.006ddc18@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 15:11 18/06/97 +0100, M. NJIE wrote:> If you lack patriotism and cherish things foreign, are you>not in the process rejecting your own? I didn't see the need>to elaborate as you have done, but we are basically saying>the same thing. Please look at the context in which the word>'impose' is used.EXCUSE ME IF I MISUNDERSTOOD THE CONTEXT IN WHICH YOU USED THE WORD "IMPOSE"AS FOLLOWS:"...The question here is, do you impose on the people what youthink is good, or do the people decide what is best for them?..."IT IS FROM THIS CONTEXT THAT I WROTE:"...In my opinion, the question here is not a collective rejection of what one(Ifang, for this matter) "imposes" on the people. The fact of the matter isthere seem to be a lack of patriotism within many Gambians. We cherishanything foreign and fail to appreciate the value of anything Gambian..."WHAT I AM TRYING TO SAY IS, IT IS NOT JUST THE type of music THAT PEOPLEREJECTED, BUT it's origin - THEIR OWN NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS IS WHY I ELABORATEDWITH ALL THOSE EXAMPLES.Respectfully,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 03:27:14 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIILamin:Point well taken. Yes we do carry the burden of finding a way and leadingthe rest to a new african reality. However few will be bold enough anddaring enough to sacrifice their time and resources to this effort. Allowme to share my thoughts on this issue.First we must come to terms with the historical fact that Africa is aconquered continent.Second culture has always beeneenbeen velyused as a weapon for subjugating the conquered. By that i mean theimposition of the conquerer's culture on the dominated while desimatingthat of the latter.The institutions that safeguarded the cultural life of many africansocieties were interfered with grossly underminig the cohesiveness ofthese societies. One only needs to visit a museum in any major cityto begin to realize the systematic attack and looting of africa's cultural(and might i add spiritual) heritag. What must one expect from a youngbeninois who wakes up one day and cry out "my forefathers did not achieveanything worthy of preserving!" Had he known that the entire palace ofhis 13 s 13thancestors was languishing in a cultural detentioncenter in washington d.c. AT A PLACE KNOWN AS THE SMITHSONIAN?If only this young beninois could behold this architecturaledifice. Oh how much his spirit would be lifted as he suddenly recognizeshis historical mission. For in that moment he grasps the past and thefutureall at once.Why he may even discover that his ancestors invented the very script iam using to communicate in!to com using to communicate to you!our philosophers say: su xam don jiitu recu du am: had knowledge beenleading there would be no regrets.Latjor------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 03:46:15 -0400 (EDT)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@Spelman.EDU To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIImy apologies for the way my text came out.i am using a new mail tool.please bear with me.latjor------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 10:23:00 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Coups Necessary In Africa, Says SitholeMessage-ID: <199706190808.KAA29101@ www.image.dk> MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableCoups Necessary In Africa, Says SitholeJune 18, 1997HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Zimbabwean politician Ndabaningi Sitholesaid Wednesday that coups were a legitimate political instrument whosefunction was to correct what was perceived as wrong in situationswhere constitutional means failed.Sithole, leader of the opposition Zimbabwe African National UnionNdonga party, said African coups often occurred because of governmentcorruption, nepotism, arbitrary dispensation of justice, electoralrigging and dictatorial constitutions which overlooked the popularwill.Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Sithole also condemned theOrganization of African Unity and its current chairman, PresidentRobert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, for denouncing the coup in Sierra Leone.The June summit of the organization also called for the restoration ofPresident Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, who is in neighbouring Guinea where hefled when the soldiers seized power May 25.The Sierra Leonean army, backed by rebels of the Revolutionary UnitedFront, ousted Kabbah's democratically elected government, suspendedthe constitution and set up an Armed Forces Revolutionary Council togovern the country.The coup leader, Maj. Johnny Koroma, took oath of office Tuesday.The present O.A.U. has now no relevance for an independent Africawhich is faced by a lot of problem which include continentalinsecurity and control of the economy by former colonial masters,Sithole said.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 12:25:12 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et , al..Message-ID: < 199706191049.MAA20264@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOnce again, Mr. Njie,The amounts of money related to fraud by transport companies by divertinggoods from their declared destinations is comparable the amount in comput=erfraud, and these are many times larger than the combined GDPs of manyAfrican countries. However, these do not disrupt business and progress inwelfare and infrastructure improvement programs in Europe. The same thin=cannot be said of corruption in Africa - were as a result, industries sta=ndstill, projects remain unstarted for years, and potential investors shyaway because they would not give large hand-outs to people in charge ofcontract processing. And it is the reason why many military men justifytake-overs. And in many cases they themselves do no better once in power.In my mind voter apathy in Europe and political alienation in Africa comefrom completely differnt sources. In the one case, party political progra=mshave very little differences, largely seen only in details relating topublic spending, foreign policy, immigration, taxes, and environmentalissues. Politics has become "boring" for most people in the west, and man=have difficulties making up their minds on issues which have become moreand more technical.=20That is certainly not the case in AFRICA. The whole electioneering proce=ssin Africa can be compared to large festivals were different groups vye f=orpower often thriving on ethnic loyalties. Concrete socio-economic issuesare hardly ever the questions that matter. Campaigns are quite interestin=g=20and typical of non-literate cultures, the skills of powerful orators drawlarge crowds. And when this festival is over people go on with their dail=lives in the villages as remote from the bureaucratic transactions as ispossible. Some anthropologist have indeed claimed that many Africangovernements effectively liberated themselves from the people in that thestate survives on loans and Aid irrespective of whether people pay taxes =ornot. This was the case in Sassou Nguesso's Congo. He was accused ofprivately owning a few oil wells! There is surely a difference betweenvoting and voting.The Gambian people danced and laid down their lives when Kukoi tookpower in 1981. Very few local leaders refrained from telling Jawara overthe radio how wicked his rule had been. When Fafa returned with a vengean=ceand held elections the following year, they overwhelmingly voted for him.They voted his party into office again in 1992, but when the soldiers too=over barely two years later, not a a single person raised a piece of ston=in his defence. To observe these vaccilations in public behaviour in thes=days towards such institutions as are forcefully brought upon them in fea=and mutual distrust and suspicion, and not see a difference with the waythey voted, for what issues, in those tiny communities, where the languag=was indegenous, just like the instituions then, and for issues they couldunderstand and affect directly, is to refuse to see the tree for thewoods.When Africans used every tactic to feign sickness, to refuse to pay taxes=to lie to the colonial bosses, the latter simply concluded that they werelazy and dishonest and cunning. They could not understand that it was thepeople's way of protesting against domination and forced labour. I believ=that for many Africans voting because the people in power say so is not t=hesame as using the power of the ballot to shape their destinies.With sincere respect.Sidibeh.=20Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List=C4mne: Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, =et ,al..Datum: den 18 juni 1997 18:44Yes, in some instances, it may be a case of agreeing to =20disagree. If the basic assumptions are right, I will not =20argue much about the details. Of course, there are other =20African musicians who sing in more than one language, in =20Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Senegal, South Africa, almost everywhere =20in Africa. This is not a case of agreeing to disagree.But this is not even the point. I would still have loved =20Ifang Bondi if they had sung in the other national languages. =20Thank God, I do not recognise any strong ethnic strife =20developing in The Gambia. Ifang Bondi are part of the people, =20but they are a tiny minority. Their philosophy, though laudable,==20simply failed to catch on. Should they have changed their =20philosophy, or should the Gambian people have changed the way =20they appreciated music? I am suggesting that it might have =20been easier for the Ifang Bondi change, if only temporarily, =20than the other way round.We can agree to disagree on the comparative levels of =20corruption in the socalled developed and developing countries. =20I do not have the exact figures right now but I know that =20computer fraud alone is costing the EU tens of billions of =20pounds sterling. I want to believe that people in these =20countries are equally corrupt but are more adept at covering =20their tracks. I am not of the stereotypical view that the =20African is corrupt through and through.The feeling some peoples have that their governments do =20not belong to them is not peculiar to Africa. How else =20would one explain the voter apathy prevalent in many western =20countries? Voting in elections, especially in the African =20context, may have its problems but, in my view, it is certainly==20better than the feudal system that it replaced; a system =20that largely determined one's destiny from birth.In 1965, Gambians rejected a republican form of government. =20In 1970, they accepted it. Were they wrong in both cases? =20Of course, I know the difference between casting a ballot=20(which, incidentally, existed in some African communities) and =20informally asking the people their opinion. However, in the =20case of The Gambia the whole exercise was deeply flawed. It =20has to be remembered that members of the ruling Council were =20not agreed as to the duration of the transition period. =20Consequently, some of them adopted gunboat-diplomacy tactics. I =20for one would not like to express my opinion in a gathering =20surrounded by armed military personnel who would not hesitate =20to use force. The aim should be to increase the democratic =20space and the idea of informal consultation is fine. But one =20must have a very low regard for the majority of The Gambian =20people to suggest that they were casting their votes in the =20wrong boxes, or they did not know the effect voting for one =20candidate would have. I do not have such a low regard for =20the people, even though I disagreed with their verdict on a =20number of occasions. In the past, most Africans (Indeed in =20most other parts of the world) were content to be ruled by =20members of a particular family. Did not voting by ballot =20offer a change? If Mr Sidibeh does not approve of elections, =20which existed in Africa before it came into contact with western==20culture, can he offer us a credible alternative? The Bantaba =20will debate it and we can all learn from his wisdom.I want to ask Mr Sidibeh whether he does not think that =20voting is an expression of one's opinion. If we go to vote =20in elections, whose opinions are we supposed to express? =20Since my education has been called into question, I would =20like Mr Sidibeh to clarify this point. The type of =20gatherings he is proposing used to work well in the past. =20How a general election can realistically be conducted in =20that manner remains to be seen. Some Heads of State, for =20example, Siaka Stevens, used these 'African' ways of doing =20this simply to perpetuate themselves and their families in =20power. Let me just add that casting one's vote is both a =20physical and a psychological exercise, except the person =20casting the vote is incapable of thinking or feeling.In my contributions I cautioned against glorification. If =20one looks critically at Africa's history, one is bound to =20see widespread instability, ethnic conflict and, yes, =20corruption. These problems are part of us and have been form =20time immemorial. Colonialism added other dimensions to them, =20but they were here. This is certainly true in the case of =20The Gambia.While I agree that the way Africa has been politically =20divided is obscene, I do not accept that Africans had =20previously lived in a vacuum. People lived in empires, states=20(or whatever), paid tribute where it was due and rebelled =20whenever the time was right to form their own kingdoms. If =20one was within the Kaabu empire one paid tribute to the =20king of Kaabu. This kind of demarcation happened at even the =20village level. Conflicts that happened at the village level =20can be read in 'Things Fall Apart' (Chinua Achebe). Not only =20did they have borders, ancient African states should be given =20credit for having most of the features needed to run their =20governments, including ministers of state, ambassadors, banks, =20law courts, police forces, armies, and census officers that =20periodically counted both the human and animal population. =20But we must be prepared to also accept the negative side =20instead of simplistically blaming the west for all our ills. =20I agree with Sheikh Amadou Kane that 'while the canon =20destroys the body, the school bewitches the soul'. But it =20does not have to be so in all cases, and I wonder why I =20have been placed in this category. At least my education =20has taught me to attack ideas and not personalities. =20I may be 'linguistically deficient' but it was not for =20me to fathom what was meant by 'Mary, Mary come here'. =20Why wasn't 'Lamin, Lamin come here' used, if the idea was =20not to associate ' Mary' with westerners? There are =20people right across the ethnic board who think in this way. =20If his example had been to do with snow or skiing, I =20would not have questioned it. Thanks for the clarification.Thanks for reading.MOMODOU On Wed, 18 Jun 1997, Momodou S=20Sidibeh wrote:> Mr. Njie,> one of the merits of dialogue conducted in a democratic forum is to agr=ee> to disagree. This will at least open up possibilities to deal with othe=> matters which remain points of contention.> I for one do not know of any other pop band anywhere that palyed music =in> so many different langauges and musical traditions. That the Ifang Bond=> succumbed to outside competition rather than their own inter-disciplina=ry> failings perhaps is a matter of opinion. Yet that is infact not thepoint.> I used the Ifang Bondi to illustrate my previous position that it is> possible to invent, to create something that Gambians can identify as> particularly Gambian - to help us gradually to retreat from our oftenvery> strong ethnic consciousness. A consciousness that has proved to be thebane> of most African societies. A national consciousness, fosters the growt=of> a national identity, which is a prerequisite for patriotism, anywhere.Of> course criminals, and corrupt bureaucrats exist everywhere, but I shoul=> insist that the dimensions of corrupt practices, the fact that itconcerns> sums=20> that measures very significantly to national budgets, and retards> development efforts throughout the continent is a feature not found inthe> U.K or Japan or the U.S! Yet inspite of that, corruption does not arou=se> the kind of public indignation that one would expect elsewhere. Ibelieve,> like many political analysts do (such as Ali Mazrui and Richard Sandbro=ok> for instance) that this is because the people do not feel that the> government belongs to them. So if one does not take of its property, on=is> infact considered a fool. That is the mentality that i think we must> combat. You say the growth of a national identity is a thing which the> people themselves are best placed to bring about. Unless you qualify th=at> statement, I should say that the Ifang Bondi were also part of thepeople?=20>=20>=20> I stated something to the effect> that we ought to make a critical assesssment of both our cultural value=> and traditional practices on the one hand, and the effects of Western> education on the other, and thereafter determine for ourselves the kindof> lives we want to live for. I made neither a glorification of Africa'spast> nor an outright condemnation of Western education per se. On the otherhand> I lament the severe effects western education has on our mental> dispositions. The mental order we acquired (largely due to thiseducational> systems) insists that it is Africa that must adjust to a level that isseen> as the standard for mankind, rather than foreign values being gradually> tailored to fit the African condition. I want to believe that politica=> instabilty, ethnic conflict, corruption and other seemingly intractable> African> problems are indicative of Africa's refusal to be forcefully co-optedinto> foreign systems. Given that most Africans lived in acephalous (stateles=s)> societies it is obvious that the Western state and its institutions ar=> culturally illegitimate.=20> Finally, the importance of the National Consultative Committee isnaturally> open to> different interpretations. But in our GAMBIAN context I should make avery> very clear distinction between the weight of this Yahya Jammeh-created> committee that was to promptly determine the destiny of the nation, an=> the ritual of casting meaningless ballots which have notoriously been> exchangeable for the cost of a bowl of rice. The one, a method of direc=> democracy, charged with seriousness and meaning - the state thus gainin=> instant legitimacy (WITHOUT ANY FOREIGN MODEL BEING IMPLANTED, THE> COMMITEE ASKED THEM TO "TAKE REAL POWER NOW, BE IN SOLE CHARGE OF YOUR> DESTINY"); the other shrouded in remoteness, fraud, improper> registration of voters, political caricaturing, ethnic rivalvry - the> people just play along in a very "serious" game that comes about everyfive> years. And this Mr. Njie, is the core of my entire argumentation in the=se> humble contributions:=20> INSPITE OF YOUR BEING THERE, AND INSPITE OF YOUR EDUCATION (OR BECAUSE =OF> IT - I.E THE WAY YOU ARE TRAINED TO THINK) YOU COULD NOT SEE THEDIFFERENCE> BETWEEN MAKING A CHOICE BY CASTING A BALLOT (FOR MANY AFRICANS, JUSTSILLY> LITTLE STONES), AND MAKING A CHOICE BY PHYSICALLY AND PSYCHOLOGICALLY> EMPOWERING THE PEOPLE DIRECTLY. FOR YOU THESE ARE EXACTLY ONE AND THESAME> THING. BUT FOR THE PEASANTS THEY ARE ENTIRELY DIFFERENT. THEY HAVE SAID> THAT IT WAS THE FIRST TIME THAT "ANYONE ASKED THEM OF THEIR OPINION".THAT> IS A DOCUMENTED FACT.> OUR PROBLEM IS NOT JUST A LINGUISTIC DEFICIENCY BUT TO BE ABLE TO THINK> DIFFERENTLY AFTER SO MANY YEARS OF BEING TRAINED TO THINK IN A PARTICUL=AR> MANNER. WHEN I SAID MARY I DID NOT MEAN MARY - JUST LIKE FATOU, A NAME.=> MEANT THAT FROM THAT DAY ONWARDS WE UNDERGO A SERIOUS PROCESS OF MENTAL> COLONISATION WITHOUT BEING PARTICULARLY AWARE OF IT.=20> With my sincere respects,> Momodou Sidibeh.>=20> ----------> Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > =C4mne: Re: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, etal..> Datum: den 17 juni 1997 14:17>=20> I might have read Mr Sidibeh's contribution, and the reason==20> why I did not respond was probably that, on balance, I agree=d=20> with what he said. It was when someone suggested that African=s=20> do not have a cultural identity that I saw the need to do =20> so, and addressed that person in particular. It is not my =20> intention for this discussion to become 'unfocused, narrow and ==20> jejune' as this will not be very helpful. This is not =20> supposed to be a mud-slinging match, but humble contributions =20> to issues that are of overwhelming importance to us. It is =20> only by exchanging ideas that we learn from one another and =20> hopefully devise the best way forward for our country.>=20> When I said that the use of 'unique' was a bit of an =20> exaggeration, I was by no means accusing Mr Sidibeh of wishfu=l=20> thinking. It was simply a note of caution that when such a =20> word is used, it means none of its kind exists. At least, =20> that is my understanding. I cannot think of any aspect of =20> Gambian culture that does not exist elsewhere. The wording of ==20> the sentence referred to ('It does not mean that any of the =20> unique cultural features of the different national groups shoul=d=20> be abandoned...') does not appear to be a suggestion.>=20> The mention of Ifang Bondi is interesting. They are (or =20> were) a great group and I spent a lot of time in the past ==20> trying to promote their music. But at the end of the day, =20> the group received a largely negative response from the people=..=20> It was mostly outsiders who appreciated their brilliant, though==20> not unique, performance. Ifang Bondi felt that their music =20> should be appreciated, but the people were demanding a =20> different type of music. The question here is, do you impose ==20> on the people what you think is good, or do the people =20> decide what is best for them? In the case of Ifang Bondi, =20> that fact is many Gambians failed to identify with their =20> music. Musicians from other countries drew larger crowds than =20> did Ifang Bondi. I entirely agree that 'If there is a =20> "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience that =20> Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long =20> way in enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY' but it =20> is the people who, collectively, are best placed to bring tha=t=20> about.>=20> It is wrong for government officials, whether in Japan, the==20> U.K., the U.S. or The Gambia to engage in corrupt practices, ==20> but how a NATIONAL IDENTITY can put a stop to such practices==20> is not clear. There are good and bad people everywhere. The =20> easiest way for people to understand that the government =20> belongs to them is to explain to them how governments work.==20> For example, the importance of their votes, what happens to =20> their products and the taxes they pay. This in my view is a==20> more practical and effective way to combat corruption than try==20> to create a NATIONAL IDENTITY, the success of which is, at =20> best, uncertain.>=20> I was in The Gambia when the Consultative Committee was se=t=20> up, and it was a commendable gesture. But to suggest that =20> 'For the first time in their lives rrepresentatives of the =20> state asked them for their opinion on a nationally important =20> matter' is to ignore the fact that Gambians had been going t=o=20> the polls before to, I suppose, express their opinion as to =20> the type of government or Head of State they wanted. They =20> might have made the wrong decisions, but ultimately they were ==20> responsible for the type of government they had.>=20> I am by no means proposing the wholesale adoption of =20> Westminster-type constituions. I do not think the U.K is a =20> hugely more democratic country than The Gambia. However, I =20> believe that the people should have the power to remove a =20> government or an M.P at any time, if they are not satisfied ==20> with the way things are going. The fact that certain aspects ==20> of such constitutions did not grow organically from our =20> political systems does not render them any less useful or =20> practical. Western education did not grow organically from our ==20> cultural systems, but we find it useful in many ways. We liv=e=20> in global village and should always have an open mind towards==20> other people's experiences that we can use to our advantage. =20> In Africa, our political systems were not always characterised ==20> by dialogue and reaching consensus, but also by internecine =20> conflict. What we have to do is to retain the still workable==20> aspects of the old political systems and blend them with othe=r=20> systems around the world that we feel can work in our =20> situation.>=20> Mr Sidibeh and I do not seem to disagree about the importanc=e=20> of education in changing people's attitudes and beliefs. I am ==20> also heartened by the fact that the African leaders he named ==20> all received formal education, a prerequisite for any leader =20> in the modern world. The Arabs played an important part in =20> ancient African politics because they could read and write. Th=e=20> problem is not so much the type of education as what one =20> does with it. It is unfortunate that many African leaders =20> failed their people's, but it is gratifying to note that Afric=a=20> had and still has other western educated leaders with a =20> different political outlook, including Lumumba, Mandela, Mugabe, ==20> Nkrumah, Nyerere, Sankara, Senghor, and Toure.>=20> In my intial response, it was never suggested that Mr =20> Sidibeh was trying to impose HIS values on people. I am sorr=y=20> if I created that impression. What I was trying to say is =20> that those people who have received western education, includin=g=20> myself, should not assume that they have THE answers, as this==20> might alienate us from the people we so desperately want to =20> serve. I am quite aware of the shortcomings of western =20> education; otherwise I would not have suggested that we should==20> make it more suited to our needs. In doing this hopefully we==20> would look into the legal, political, social and economic =20> systems affecting us. I would not have any difficulty retainin=g=20> 'Mary, Mary come here'. 'Mary' is after all a Gambian name, =20> just like Mariam, Mariama Marie.>=20> However, I would advocate for a type of education that =20> enhances our self-confidence, a type of educatipon that does =20> not blindly glorify the past, and a type of education that =20> would go a long way in bringing back the self-sufficient =20> economy we used to have before the advent of colonialism. The==20> 'poor farmers' would play a leading role in this regard =20> because they are the least dependent on foreign assistance.>=20> I quite agree that we are in many ways the problem of th=e=20> solution. But I also believe that through dialogue and =20> tolerance of one another's views we can map out a =20> comprehensive strategy as to the best way forward. If this is==20> jejune, so be it.>=20> Thanks for your time.> MOMODOU>=20> On Mon, 16 Jun 1997, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:>=20> > Mr. Njie,> > Unless we reconnect with the initial themes, I am afraid thisdiscussion> > may become unfocused, narrow, and jejune. Someone (Ancha, Malanding ?=> had> > previously suggested a starting point for Africa given our politicaland> > economic woes. My modest contribution to that issue - especially in> > relation to Latir's piece on USAID's withdrawal from Gambia - was to> > suggest a reevaluation of our own way of life for the purpose of, int=er> > alia, adopting a more progressive policy on Aid in general. This is a> very> > big issue, touching on creating economic models and enhancing the> > democratisation process in Africa. The aspects of culture mentioned a=re> > mere means to an end, but in my mind, they are essential starting> points.> > So very concretely: If we can define culture from an anthropological> point> > of view, as patterns of thought and feeling that govern the behaviourof> a> > people, it may prove to be very helpfull.> > =20> > On Monday 9 june i wrote "...I think we must transcend the specific> ethnic> > entities and START APPRECIATING the harmonious whole as uniquely> > Gambian...This is clearly a suggestion. It is no exaggerated claim th=at> > there is a uniquely Gambian culture - which is a different matter> > altogether. A little illustration may help: The IFANG-BONDI, of the70s> > played exquisite music, creating songs in at least four of the major> > languages spoken in Gambia (Mandinka, Fulani, Wollof, Jola). Not onlythe> > songs but the rhythm and tunes were typical of these language groups.By> > any international standards, their performance was unique. Their musi=> was> > truly representative of the majority of the people who live in that> > geographic entity called Gambia - almost everyone Gambian could with> pride> > identify herself with them. The political implications here are> tremendous:> > If their is a "language", a theme, a way of feeling, an experience,that=20> > all Gambians can claim as their own, we would have gone a long way in> > enhancing the growth of a NATIONAL IDENTITY. It would then be mucheasier> > for the people to conceive that " the government after all belongs tous,> > and that the money some are stealing is really OURS, AND THAT THIS> COUNTRY> > CALLED GAMBIA IS TRULY OUR NATION, NOT A NATION FOR ONLY THE MANDINKA=S,> OR> > THE WOLLOFS....THEREFORE WE MUST NOT PAY BRIBES, AND WE OUGHT TO MAKE> > DEMANDS ON POLITICIANS..." This is the first step in effectively> combatting> > corruption. [Conciously changing people's mentality in order to enhan=ce> > progress.Of course, for philosophical reasons, you can always ask"whose> > progress"]=20> > ----------You may think all this is just theory or rather wishful> thinking,> > but it is not.=20> > One of the most beautiful things President YAHYA JAMMEH ever did was =to> set> > up a commission - National Consultative Committee (Council?) - that w=as> to> > solicit public opinion on the duration of the TRANSITION PERIODfollowing> > the July 94 take over. In village after village the peasants, both me=> and> > women, some tearfully, explained how for the FIRST TIME IN THEIR LIVE=> > REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE ASKED THEM FOR THEIR OPINION ON AN A> > NATIONALLY IMPORTANT MATTER. FOR THE FIRST TIME THE PEASANTS FELT THA=> THEY> > MATTER, THAT THEY COULD INFLUENCE ISSUES, THAT THEY COULD INTERVENE I=> > THEIR HISTORY, THAT THEY ALSO BELONG EQUALLY TO GAMBIA. Imagine howmany> > hundreds of millions of Africans feel marginalised like our poorfarmers> > do. Large scale corruption, ethnic strife, bloody power struggles,waves> of> > coups d'etat, are fundamentally cultural problems. Our systems of> > government and especially the method of succession enshrined in> > Westminster-type constitutions, did not grow organically from our> political> > systems. They have no cultural roots in our societies. So thegovernments> > and their institutions are largely artificial. There is therefore the> need> > for the state to earn legitimacy, culturally - say by activelyinvolving> > them in the democratic process (as the above example illustrates).> > I too believe that education is the best way to alter people's> mentality.> > You could either let it take its natural cause, like former President> > Jawara did in many intances, or you intervene directly like Museveni=> > Afeworki, and to some extent, Jammeh is attempting to do. And i hope =by> > education, you do not mean the slow, tedious process of formalschooling> -> > Savimbi (a Ph.D in political science I think), Houphet Boigny, Mobutu=> > Sassou Nguesso, Dawda Jawara, Daniel Arap-Moi, and many others have a=ll> > been to school. Besides, I have not the slightest disposition toimpose> > any value anywhere. But I instead recognise that it is so-callededucated> > Africans like myself who are imposing on the majority of very> marginalised> > Africans, systems of education, systems of governement, legal system=s,> > constitutions, and their ATTENDANT banks of INSTITUTIONS that areinfact> > not OUR OWN. And we began creating this problem from the very first d=ay> in> > primary school when we started reading Mary, Mary come here. We may b=> part> > of Africa's solutions to her future but we are certainly part of her> > problems.=20> > THANKS FOR PATIENTLY READING.> > Sidibeh.> >=20> >=20> > =20> > Fr=E5n: M. Njie < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et a=l..> > Datum: den 13 juni 1997 16:03> >=20> > It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as=20opposed=20>=20> > to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this=20would=20>=20> > be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices ==20> > can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can==20> > change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can==20> > make our education system more suited to other needs.> >=20> > However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20> > exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20> > problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20> > policemen, telling the people what they should or should not==20> > do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20> > necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20> > Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessme=nt=20> > in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being=20done=20>=20> > is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been==20> > taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20> > cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared.==20> > Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20> > informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20> > attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the=20day,=20>=20> > effective change can only come about if the people accept i=t.=20> > For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as==20> > such by the people for whom it is intended.> >=20> > The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of fema=le=20> > circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in h=ow=20> > not to go about changing cultural practices.> >=20> >=20> > On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20> > Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> >=20> > > Malanding, and M. Njie,> > > Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and> start> > > appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a> polyphony> > > of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce suc=> > > exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the uniquecultural> > > features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but> rather> > > each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a ble=nd> > whose> > > power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the obje=ct> of> > my> > > saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this =is> > > exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat> > chaotic.> > > I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou> seemed> > to> > > suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing an=> > making> > > a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as tradition=> are> > > largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that =we> may> > > define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want =to> > live> > > for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in ou=> own> > > history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst fo=> > > education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must hereand> > now> > > expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area ofit> > that> > > falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural> > outlook)> > > should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - i=is> > not> > > just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerativecreed> > > useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic> > > advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20> > > Sidibeh.> > > =20> > >=20> > > ----------> > > > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > > > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> > > < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et a=l..> > > > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36> > > >=20> > > > Momodou,> > > > I think you have some valid points when you say:> > > >=20> > > >=20> > > > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing.> > Every> > > > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:wh=at> is> > > > going to be the effect of western models of development on our> > cherished> > > > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups)> must> > be> > > > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic> > consequences?> > > > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop=> and> > > > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirstfor> > > > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage> savings> > > > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order tofinance> > > > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for> > > instanc....> > > >=20> > > > My observation is what cultural identity do African country'sreally> > > possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these> > country's> > > are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that> > > individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,> > > Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case =of> the> > > Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such adiverse> > > 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones se=lf> > with.> > > =20> > > >=20> > > > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is> > > generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do n=ot> > think> > > that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse> > > cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as valuesystems> > > tend to be different.=20> > > >=20> > > > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> > > > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20> > > > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the morewe> > > learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people th=an> > ever> > > before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days Iwas> > > going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who i=> > useful> > > at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves> sent> > to> > > school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.> > > >=20> > > > Malanding> > >=20> > ----------> >=20> >=20>=20> ---------->=20>=20----------------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 13:51:35 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et , al..Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970619131225.23638A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe problem with Ifang Bondi, as I see it, was that theyhad a philosophy which they were selling to the people. Forwhatever reason the people did not accept it. Yet Ifang Bondidid not change their position. I did not bring the IfangBondi example, but I simply used it to illustrate the dangerof an inflexible approach to change. If you believe that IfangBondi were not rejected by the people because of their music,you are perfectly entitled to your opinion.Regards,MomodouOn Thu, 19 Jun 1997, AbdouGibba wrote:> At 15:11 18/06/97 +0100, M. NJIE wrote:> > If you lack patriotism and cherish things foreign, are you> >not in the process rejecting your own? I didn't see the need> >to elaborate as you have done, but we are basically saying> >the same thing. Please look at the context in which the word> >'impose' is used.> EXCUSE ME IF I MISUNDERSTOOD THE CONTEXT IN WHICH YOU USED THE WORD "IMPOSE"> AS FOLLOWS:> "...The question here is, do you impose on the people what you> think is good, or do the people decide what is best for them?..."> IT IS FROM THIS CONTEXT THAT I WROTE:> "...In my opinion, the question here is not a collective rejection of what one> (Ifang, for this matter) "imposes" on the people. The fact of the matter is> there seem to be a lack of patriotism within many Gambians. We cherish> anything foreign and fail to appreciate the value of anything Gambian..."> WHAT I AM TRYING TO SAY IS, IT IS NOT JUST THE type of music THAT PEOPLE> REJECTED, BUT it's origin - THEIR OWN NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS IS WHY I ELABORATED> WITH ALL THOSE EXAMPLES.> Respectfully,> ::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:28:42 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 199706191422.XAA06959@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIOn Thu, 19 Jun 1997 11:08:14 +0200, Momodou S Sidibeh wrote...>Mr. Drammeh,>the logic of what you qouted from my earlier contribution is simply that>foreign models we are so anxiously implanting in Africa, is simply that we>are not yet ready for them. There has not been enough "consultation" with>ourselves! It does not mean that the systems Africa is hanging onto are any>better, but because these new models are not of her own evolutionary>process, there is bound to be severe difficulties before they really take>root. If i may, I would like to summarise my positions while answering some>important questions raised:> 1. The most horrible evils( including slavery) have been perpetrated on>Africans by Africans well before Africa's encounter with the rest of the>world. However, the cultural violence that more than 300 years of Atlantic>slave trading unleashed on Africa, followed by a very brutal and>brutalising>colonialism, that was at the same time despotic and autocratic, has few>parallels in world history. West Africa was not just severely depopulated,>but industries, such as metal casting, cloth and fabric making, leather>manufacturing were destroyed. But perhaps even worse, the nature of>Africa's conflicts were radically altered (guns - earned in exchange of>slaves- instead of bows and arrows and spears, came to be used in the>battleground) social structures got destroyed and>many cultural and administrative systems became severely dislocated. For>hundreds of years Africa was under foreign domination: conquered, defeated,>raped, dehumanised, and humiliated. This process ended somewhat barely half>a century ago for some African countries, and for others even much less. Is>it therefore not to expect too much of us to become Western-style>democracies in such a short period of political development, when>especially, those who are now insisting on democratisation have been for>three generations (at least) busy administering us with so much despotic>savagery? Belgium, France, Portugal, England...>Multi-party democracy is vital for our progress, but i think we ashould>insist that we would take our time and use our own methods to possibly>accelerate the process.>Yes, that our defeat has probably been due to ourselves, our internal>weaknesses,>our internecine battles, and the fact that we practiced cannibalism etc.>etc. is a point to note and concede. But that does not justify other>people's exceptional savagery against us and the destruction of our>civilization?>2. Peoples who have been conquered and humiliated and brutalised for so>many hundred of years develop what psychoanalysts call negative>self-feeling, or self-negation, self-hate. You reject your identity, and>often you pretend to be someone else you consider better. In some African>communities this has developed to the extent that some would pay any amount>of money to change their skin colour, Mr. Drammeh! I suspect that what some>of us see merely as instances of rejecting our culture, or as you put it,>"simply rejecting all that we once cherished" because we do not want our>own, perhaps has deep-seated concrete historical and psychological roots?>Like scorpions locked in a can, defeated and humiliated people often devour>one another, with the result that the weakest succumb first. They become>easy prey to divide and rule tactics. Slavery caused this in Africa, and>most recently we all observed it in South Africa. The unspeakable violence>black South African women suffer at the hands of their men is also a>consequence of the brutality of Apartheid. One can also compare>African-American communities.>3. I was wrong and Mr. Njie was right about the non-uniquenes of>Ifang-Bondi's music. I have jsut learnt that also Guinean bands such as>Bembeya, Orchestre Bayotte, Keletigui, and Pivi and the Balladins, played>and sang in different Guinean languages. Yet this does not invalidate my>point. While our Ifang-Bondi was doing their best to promote a national>cultural consciousness, the late Sekou Touré was encouraging and paying>salaries to the musicians in these mentioned groups in order to promote the>GROWTH OF A NATIONAL IDENTITY! A responsible leadership should take>initiatives not only to promote her people's cultural values but infact>defend them against more powerful cultural forces in order to reverse that>condition of self-negation. In a recent interview over the BBC conducted by>Tim Sebastian (Hard Talk) a European film-maker expressed that Cairo, which>use to be the centre of the Middle East's film industry, has its potential>virtually wiped out by Hollywood. The French are very aware of the value of>cultural protectionism.> I also have a child with whom we have that language problem you>mentioned. It appears that you overlooked several important matters. We>naturally speak Mandinka and Wollof at home, but as the child grew older,>he began to show signs of rejection of our tongues. We figured out that we>are competing not only with the kindergarten, and the school (were the>language is naturally Swedish), but also with peer pressure (his friends>and playmates), his toys (computer games and nintendo gadgets) and>especially the television! His mionority status, we believe embarasses him,>but we are confident that he is intelligent enough to catch up with our>local languages if he often travels to Gambia for his summer holidays as we>still talk to him in our own tongues. I believe other Gambians may have>similar experiences? Our languages, our cultural values are competing with>more powerful, more spectacular, and perhaps more exciting forces.>4. For a number of times i stated that those of us educated in the West>have a problem of thinking in any manner other than that our academic>training instructs and influences. Obviously Mr. Drammeh, I never meant>that this education has caused our maiming and killing one another. I>recognise infact that without western education we probably would still>remain colonised. My suggestions and positions are my effort to apply>ideological consequences of what in critical theory is called>anti-structuralism. It was developed by French intellectuals in the 50s and>60s (Michel Foucault, Jaques Derrida, Roland(?) Barthes, and others - I>think Lacan too).>It grew as a rejection of the highly-planned, rigid, and bureaucratised>technocratic state. There must be other means to bring about progress>without implementing these very "Americanised" and structured types of>social systems, they reasoned.>So infact, I am being very pro western-education, but even more>pan-African. All I have been trying to put across is that we need not adopt>these western methods of nation-building at their face value. We have to be>critical towards them just as we should be critical towards our own>condition. I also maintain that we have difficulty in altering our thought>patterns as these have been largely structured by our education.> I do not have answers to our problems, and i have no better alternative>to our so-called elections. But I recognise that it is flawed, especially>if one considers the manner in which it was brought to us - through>violence, and domination. While we can fight to remedy these flaws through>campaigns such as PDOIS waged for many years, we can also be busy in>innovating new ways of bringing the people in the state's administrative>orbit. I must insist to Mr. Njie that most Africans lived in stateless>societies and that these institutions we inherited from colonial masters>are grossly artificial. We must find new ways of making them take root ->those that we need. If I gave the impression that I questioned mr. Njie's>education, that was definitely not my intention, and should reproach myself>for that.> My position sounds precarious, I know, because it gives the impression>that even though I have also read a lot of Mary,Mary come here, that I>alone have liberated myself from this mode of thinking that I am claiming>is a problem for Africa. All I know is that I am not alone, and even if i>thought so, I owe no one any apology.> This very very long story, will be all from me on this subject.>My sincerest respects to all of you. And thank you for changing the>subject!>Sidibeh.>>------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 15:53:55 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political Consciousness and Education.Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970619145831.23638B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIf Mr Sidibeh's contribution did not imply that I do notsee the difference in the manner of voting I would not reply.Let me just say that I do. I know most of the problems thatour democracy is facing. Not only that; I know many of theproblems faced by other democracies and how they tried to makethem work in their circumstances.For obvious reasons, the electorate in the U.S, Sweden,Germany, and the U.K. for example, cannot be compared withthat of The Gambia. We should assume that everyone on listknows this. I am saying the type of democracy (or democracies)practised in the west has something to offer to Africa. WhatAfrica is encountering now, as far as modern democracy isconcerned, are mainly, to my mind, teething problems. With a bitmore political consciousness-raising, things will improve.If we look at the Gambian situation, most of the oppositioncandidates during the Jawara era were not elected by thesocalled educated class. Jawara tried all he could to winBakau but failed. And it can be argued that if Dibba had notbeen imprisoned it would have been the same story in Badibbu.It should also be noted that resistance to certain policiesimplemented by that government was also intiated by peopleoutside the capital. The level of political consciousness inThe Gambia now is far higher than it used to be, not leastbecause of the political consciousness-raising activities of'Voice of the Future', MOJA, 'Foroyaa' and some other nationalnewspapers. Democracy is now part of our political culture.What we have to do, just as for example, Italy, Canada,the U.S., Sweden and Japan (all of them democratic countries!)have done, is to make it work for US. I believe thatelections by secret ballot are a fundamental part of democracyand should be maintained. If politicians have equal access tothe media, in addition to visiting their constituencies, theycan put their message across to the people in their ownlanguages. I do not see any problem here.I entirely agree that corruption hurts Africa more than itdoes the west. I was just making the point that westernersare not any less corrupt. Many African Heads of State deposittheir loot in the west. Africa has been so impoverished thatwe need every butut for our development. In the U.K. onehundred billion pounds sterling goes into benefit payments aloneannually. So I know the difference in our circumstances.Mr Sidibeh's analysis of the reaction of the masses whenKukoi took power and Jawara's return is interesting. I justwant to point out that masses have behaved in this way fromtime immemorial. Just read 'Julius Caesar' and 'Coriolanus' tosee how fickle they can be. Also remember that the samepeople that shouted 'Hosanna' were the very ones that latershouted 'Crucify him'. So we must be wary of judging people'sfeelings only by the show of hands.These are my only observations. Otherwise I entirely endorseMr Sidibeh's stance. Like I said earlier we probably agree ona number of issues.Thanks for reading.MOMODOU------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 00:16:09 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 199706191510.AAA07440@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIOn Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:56:45 JST +900, binta@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp wrote...>Mr. Sidibeh,>Thanks for writing. Foremost, may I reiterate how much I love your>presence on Gambia-l. It has been just a few weeks since then, but I>admit that your contributions have been educative. I wish we continue>discussing these issues without getting bored or abandoning the cause>simply because we disagreed.>I very much understand your viewpoints but I couldn't help to differ>when you intimated that perhaps what we see in Africa today is a>manifestation of our disgust with the alien system imposed on us.>I have a couple of questions! First, why was it not Africa going to>colonise Europe? Perhaps we were too good to disturb others; too>upright to think of colonising others; or simply too considerate of>other people's feelings? Second, since according to you 'democracy'>is alien to Africa, do you mean to justify the havoc our leaders>wreaked on us because the democratic system we adopted was>inappropriate? Additionally, would we justify military intervention>for lack of an articulated governance system? You said Africans sold>Africans into slavery and I agree. Logically then, we should not>blame the Europeans for doing what their hosts promulgated!>I want to believe that democracy is not new to Africa. The system has>evolved into what we have today in many parts of the world, and it will>continue to evolve. We just have to swim with the tide, albeit with>necessary changes to suit our situation. Yet the substance of the>system must remain if we are to make any headway. It must be>participatory politics where the commoners are involved in their own>governance. Self-perpetuation has been and continues to be>characteristic of us. I hope you remember the griots saying>fuulang o lu dang la aning faading o lu dang la' (mandinka), meaning>the one who has surpassed his kith and kin! Individualism and a sign>of greed at its best! What then is unique to us? (To be continued).>Lamin.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 08:44:05 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegal to start gold production this year (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.96.970619084352.10214B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 18 Jun 1997 16:11:41 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.biz.industry.metals+miningSubject: Senegal to start gold production this yearDAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - Senegal expects to start producinggold before the end of the year, Prime Minister Habib Thiam saidWednesday.``We have gold in the east of the country. The potential isvery important. I can tell you, it's not a secret. Before theend of the year Senegal will start gold production,'' Thiam tolda delegation of French businessmen visiting the West Africancountry.A study by Australian firm Paget Mining confirmed thepotential of a deposit of proven reserves estimated at 30 tonsof gold in the east of Senegal.Senegal has issued more than 20 gold exploration permits tomajor international firms like Ashanti Goldfields of Ghana andSouth Africa's Anglo-American and Randgold.Thiam also said Senegal had huge quantities of marble, withreserves estimated at 1.2 million tons.-=-=-Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please feelfree to < > < comments@clari.net >.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 21:32:01 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: fuulang o lu dang la aning faading ......Message-ID: < 01BC7CFB.B06E85C0@dibb.qatar.net.qa MR.DRAMMEH!!>"fuulang o lu dang la aning faading o lu dang la"thanks for making me laugh!! I HAVE NOT BEEN LISTENING TO MY KORA FORSOMETIME NOW,BUT MAYBE I WILL TRY TO FIND TIME TOMORROW TO DO JUST THAT.REGARDS BASSSS!!----------------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 15:01:19 -0400 (EDT)From: Alias431@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SubscribeMessage-ID: < 970619150008_-1127600310@emout05.mail.aol.com List Managers:Could you please add Alagi Denton to the list. His email address is:Thanks!Haddijatou------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 15:57:04 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: S/Leone & GambiaMessage-ID: < 970619155655_-294361832@emout20.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.14977.emout20.mail.aol.com.866750215"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.14977.emout20.mail.aol.com.866750215Content-ID: < 0_14977_866750215@emout20.mail.aol.com.7059 Content-type: text/plain....--PART.BOUNDARY.0.14977.emout20.mail.aol.com.866750215Content-ID: < 0_14977_866750215@emout20.mail.aol.com.7060 Content-type: text/plain;name="ASGAM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableGENEVA, June 18 (Reuter) - More than 1,000 refugees fleeing violence in S=ierra Leone have arrived in Gambia on board two vessels, the United Natio=ns refugee agency said on Wednesday. ==0DIt said some 400 arrived at the port of Banjul on board a ship this week.=Another group of 626 Sierra Leoneans fleeing their West African country =made the journey last week after being refused entry to Guinea, a UNHCR s=tatement said. ==0DSierra Leone erupted in renewed violence after a May 25 military coup ous=ted the elected president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah. ==0DNigerian gunboats bombarded the capital Freetown on June 2 and dissident =soldiers and rebels attacked Nigerian soldiers who were there under a def=ence accord. The United States, France and other nations have evacuated t=heir nationals and foreigners fearing a widely anticipated Nigerian attac=k which has not materialised yet. ==0D14:56 06-18-97=0D--PART.BOUNDARY.0.14977.emout20.mail.aol.com.866750215--------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 22:25:27 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu Subject: AN ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY SUMMItMessage-ID: < 199706192025.WAA20465@mail-relay.EU.net Mime-version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/alternative; boundary="Next_Part_2949603927_105237_MS_Mac_IMN"> THIS MESSAGE IS IN MIME FORMAT. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.--Next_Part_2949603927_105237_MS_Mac_IMNContent-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitDATE=6/19/97TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=5-36722TITLE=AFRICA'S ECONOMIC COMMUNITYBYLINE=MAXIM KNIAZKOVDATELINE=WASHINGTONCONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: AN ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY SUMMIT HELD EARLIER THISMONTH IN ZIMBABWE DISCUSSED A PLAN TO CREATE AN AFRICAN ECONOMICCOMMUNITY. V-O-A'S MAXIM KNIAZKOV LOOKS INTO THE BENEFITS ANDPITFALLS OF THE PLAN, AS AFRICA SCRAMBLES TO ACHIEVE ECONOMICPROSPERITY.TEXT: SOME ANALYSTS DISMISS IT AS A PIPE DREAM. THEY SAY THECONTINENT THAT IS HOME TO MORE THAN THREE-QUARTERS OF THE WORLD'SPOOREST COUNTRIES IS HARDLY A PLACE FOR EXPERIMENTS WITH FREETRADE.BUT WHEN AFRICAN LEADERS GATHERED IN ZIMBABWE FOCUSED ON A PLANTO CREATE AN AFRICAN ECONOMIC COMMUNITY BY THE YEAR 2030, THEYPOINTED TO POSITIVE ECONOMIC TRENDS ON THE CONTINENT.SOUTH AFRICAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES FRANKLIN SONN SAYSMANY AFRICAN COUNTRIES, TRYING TO GET ON THEIR FEET ECONOMICALLY,ARE MAKING PROGRESS./// ACT ONE SONN ///THE FACT IS THAT AFRICA GROWS AT FOUR-POINT-SEVENPERCENT OF G-D-P (GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT), SECOND ONLYTO ASIA. THERE ARE MANY COUNTRIES THAT ARE GROWING ATMORE THAN 10-PERCENT. SO ONCE YOU HAVE THIS KIND OFMOVEMENT GOING, THEN THE NEED WILL OBVIOUSLY ARISE FORGREATER UNITY, FOR GREATER UNITY OF PURPOSE AND, ALSO,TO WORK TOGETHER CLOSER IN THE STRUCTURE OF AN AFRICANECONOMIC UNIT, THROUGH WHICH AFRICA, AS A CONTINENT,COULD BE ADVANCED./// END ACT ///BUT EXPERTS SAY AFRICA, RIFE WITH CONFLICT AND CORRUPTION, ISSTILL LARGELY A STEPCHILD OF THE THE WORLD ECONOMY -- OF MORETHAN 300-BILLION DOLLARS IN GLOBAL FOREIGN INVESTMENTS MADE LASTYEAR, AFRICA ATTRACTED ONLY FIVE-BILLION.NEVERTHELESS, AMBASSADOR SONN BELIEVES THIS IS BOUND TO CHANGEBECAUSE OF GROWING REALIZATION IN AFRICA IT CAN NO LONGERREMAIN ON THE SIDELINES./// ACT TWO SONN ///THERE ARE OBVIOUSLY TRADITIONAL PROBLEMS. THE TWO OFTHEM THAT COME TO MIND ARE THAT WE ARE AT VARIOUSDEGREES OF DEVELOPMENT. SOME OF THE ECONOMIES ARE VERYWELL DEVELOPED, LIKE THE SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY. IT ISEXTREMELY WELL DEVELOPED, IT IS A FIRST-WORLD ECONOMY.THEN YOU HAVE POOR COUNTRIES WITH VERY POORINFRASTRUCTURES. THEY ARE VERY MUCH THIRD-WORLDCOUNTRIES. THAT IS ONE PROBLEM. AND, OBVIOUSLY, THEREWILL ALWAYS BE RIVALRY BETWEEN COUNTRIES. IT ISINHERENT OF THE SITUATION OF THIS KIND AND ALSO ON AREGIONAL BASIS./// END ACT ///WHILE DISCUSSING PLANS FOR ECONOMIC INTEGRATION, AFRICAN LEADERSUNDERSCORED THE IMPORTANCE OF SIX REGIONAL ECONOMIC BLOCS ALREADYEXISTING ON THE CONTINENT. THEY SPOKE OF THE POSITIVE EXPERIENCEACCUMULATED, FOR EXAMPLE, BY THE SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENTCOMMUNITY OR THE ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES. THEYURGED CLOSER INTER-REGIONAL COOPERATION AS WELL AS EFFORTS TOREDUCE TRADE BARRIERS.U-S FINANCIER MACEO SLOAN, WHO CHAIRS A FINANCIAL GROUP WITHONE-HALF-BILLION DOLLARS IN INVESTMENTS IN AFRICA, SAYS HE ISENCOURAGED BY THE ECONOMIC COMMUNITY PLAN./// ACT THREE SLOAN ///JUST AS EUROPE IS TRYING TO PUT TOGETHER AN ECONOMICCOMMUNITY, IT MAKES SENSE FOR AFRICA TO PUT TOGETHER ANECONOMIC-TYPE COMMUNITY ARRANGEMENT BECAUSE THEY CANHELP EACH OTHER WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF VARIOUSCOUNTRIES. THERE IS A NUMBER OF NATURAL RESOURCES THATCOME OUT OF AFRICA THAT PEOPLE THINK OF WHEN THEY THINKOF VARIOUS AFRICAN COUNTRIES. BUT THERE IS ALSO ANOPPORTUNITY TO SHARE MANPOWER, AND TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE,AND EXPERIENCE BETWEEN VARIOUS COUNTRIES. BECAUSE THEREIS NO NEED FOR THESE COUNTRIES TO GO THROUGH THE SAMELEARNING CURVE. SO DIFFERENT COUNTRIES COULD SPECIALIZEIN DIFFERENT THINGS AND COULD SHARE THEIR KNOWLEDGE ANDIT WOULD HELP THE GROWTH OF AFRICA AS A WHOLE./// END ACT ///MR. SLOAN IS CONFIDENT REFORMS STEMMING FROM ATTEMPTS TO BUILD ANAFRICAN ECONOMIC COMMUNITY WILL ALLOW AFRICA'S ECONOMIC FORTUNESTO IMPROVE. HE SAYS THE CONTINENT'S STOCK MARKETS ARE ALREADYATTRACTIVE./// ACT FOUR SLOAN ///EGYPT LAST YEAR WAS UP 172-PERCENT, I BELIEVE. THESTOCK MARKET IN ZIMBABWE WAS UP ALMOST 80 PERCENT. THESOUTH AFRICAN STOCK MARKET IN THE LAST YEAR LED THE WAY.THERE ARE A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT MARKETS IN AFRICA THATWERE UP 100, 150, 200-PERCENT IN ONE-YEAR'S TIME. SOYOU HAVE SOME TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITIES, IF YOU KNOW WHATYOU ARE DOING./// END ACT ///ECONOMISTS SAY AFRICA'S EFFORTS TO INTEGRATE INTO THE WORLDECONOMY WILL REQUIRE RECIPROCITY ON THE PART OF LEADINGINDUSTRIAL NATIONS. THEY NOTE THE UNITED STATES MADE A FIRSTSTEP IN THIS DIRECTION EARLIER THIS MONTH, WHEN IT CLEARED ALMOST18-HUNDRED PRODUCTS FROM SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA FOR DUTY-FREE ENTRYINTO THE COUNTRY. (SIGNED)NEB/MAX/RAE19-Jun-97 10:12 AM EDT (1412 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America--Next_Part_2949603927_105237_MS_Mac_IMNContent-type: text/html; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit AN ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY SUMMIt DATE=6/19/97

TYPE=BACKGROUND REPORT

NUMBER=5-36722

TITLE=AFRICA'S ECONOMIC COMMUNITY

BYLINE=MAXIM KNIAZKOV

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: AN ORGANIZATION OF AFRICAN UNITY SUMMIT HELD EARLIER THIS

MONTH IN ZIMBABWE DISCUSSED A PLAN TO CREATE AN AFRICAN ECONOMIC

COMMUNITY. V-O-A'S MAXIM KNIAZKOV LOOKS INTO THE BENEFITS AND

PITFALLS OF THE PLAN, AS AFRICA SCRAMBLES TO ACHIEVE ECONOMIC

PROSPERITY.



TEXT: SOME ANALYSTS DISMISS IT AS A PIPE DREAM. THEY SAY THE

CONTINENT THAT IS HOME TO MORE THAN THREE-QUARTERS OF THE WORLD'S

POOREST COUNTRIES IS HARDLY A PLACE FOR EXPERIMENTS WITH FREE

TRADE.



BUT WHEN AFRICAN LEADERS GATHERED IN ZIMBABWE FOCUSED ON A PLAN

TO CREATE AN AFRICAN ECONOMIC COMMUNITY BY THE YEAR 2030, THEY

POINTED TO POSITIVE ECONOMIC TRENDS ON THE CONTINENT.



SOUTH AFRICAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES FRANKLIN SONN SAYS

MANY AFRICAN COUNTRIES, TRYING TO GET ON THEIR FEET ECONOMICALLY,

ARE MAKING PROGRESS.



/// ACT ONE SONN ///



THE FACT IS THAT AFRICA GROWS AT FOUR-POINT-SEVEN

PERCENT OF G-D-P (GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT), SECOND ONLY

TO ASIA. THERE ARE MANY COUNTRIES THAT ARE GROWING AT

MORE THAN 10-PERCENT. SO ONCE YOU HAVE THIS KIND OF

MOVEMENT GOING, THEN THE NEED WILL OBVIOUSLY ARISE FOR

GREATER UNITY, FOR GREATER UNITY OF PURPOSE AND, ALSO,

TO WORK TOGETHER CLOSER IN THE STRUCTURE OF AN AFRICAN

ECONOMIC UNIT, THROUGH WHICH AFRICA, AS A CONTINENT,

COULD BE ADVANCED.



/// END ACT ///



BUT EXPERTS SAY AFRICA, RIFE WITH CONFLICT AND CORRUPTION, IS

STILL LARGELY A STEPCHILD OF THE THE WORLD ECONOMY -- OF MORE

THAN 300-BILLION DOLLARS IN GLOBAL FOREIGN INVESTMENTS MADE LAST

YEAR, AFRICA ATTRACTED ONLY FIVE-BILLION.



NEVERTHELESS, AMBASSADOR SONN BELIEVES THIS IS BOUND TO CHANGE

BECAUSE OF GROWING REALIZATION IN AFRICA IT CAN NO LONGER

REMAIN ON THE SIDELINES.



/// ACT TWO SONN ///



THERE ARE OBVIOUSLY TRADITIONAL PROBLEMS. THE TWO OF

THEM THAT COME TO MIND ARE THAT WE ARE AT VARIOUS

DEGREES OF DEVELOPMENT. SOME OF THE ECONOMIES ARE VERY

WELL DEVELOPED, LIKE THE SOUTH AFRICAN ECONOMY. IT IS

EXTREMELY WELL DEVELOPED, IT IS A FIRST-WORLD ECONOMY.

THEN YOU HAVE POOR COUNTRIES WITH VERY POOR

INFRASTRUCTURES. THEY ARE VERY MUCH THIRD-WORLD

COUNTRIES. THAT IS ONE PROBLEM. AND, OBVIOUSLY, THERE

WILL ALWAYS BE RIVALRY BETWEEN COUNTRIES. IT IS

INHERENT OF THE SITUATION OF THIS KIND AND ALSO ON A

REGIONAL BASIS.



/// END ACT ///



WHILE DISCUSSING PLANS FOR ECONOMIC INTEGRATION, AFRICAN LEADERS

UNDERSCORED THE IMPORTANCE OF SIX REGIONAL ECONOMIC BLOCS ALREADY

EXISTING ON THE CONTINENT. THEY SPOKE OF THE POSITIVE EXPERIENCE

ACCUMULATED, FOR EXAMPLE, BY THE SOUTHERN AFRICAN DEVELOPMENT

COMMUNITY OR THE ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES. THEY

URGED CLOSER INTER-REGIONAL COOPERATION AS WELL AS EFFORTS TO

REDUCE TRADE BARRIERS.



U-S FINANCIER MACEO SLOAN, WHO CHAIRS A FINANCIAL GROUP WITH

ONE-HALF-BILLION DOLLARS IN INVESTMENTS IN AFRICA, SAYS HE IS

ENCOURAGED BY THE ECONOMIC COMMUNITY PLAN.



/// ACT THREE SLOAN ///



JUST AS EUROPE IS TRYING TO PUT TOGETHER AN ECONOMIC

COMMUNITY, IT MAKES SENSE FOR AFRICA TO PUT TOGETHER AN

ECONOMIC-TYPE COMMUNITY ARRANGEMENT BECAUSE THEY CAN

HELP EACH OTHER WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF VARIOUS

COUNTRIES. THERE IS A NUMBER OF NATURAL RESOURCES THAT

COME OUT OF AFRICA THAT PEOPLE THINK OF WHEN THEY THINK

OF VARIOUS AFRICAN COUNTRIES. BUT THERE IS ALSO AN

OPPORTUNITY TO SHARE MANPOWER, AND TECHNICAL KNOWLEDGE,

AND EXPERIENCE BETWEEN VARIOUS COUNTRIES. BECAUSE THERE

IS NO NEED FOR THESE COUNTRIES TO GO THROUGH THE SAME

LEARNING CURVE. SO DIFFERENT COUNTRIES COULD SPECIALIZE

IN DIFFERENT THINGS AND COULD SHARE THEIR KNOWLEDGE AND

IT WOULD HELP THE GROWTH OF AFRICA AS A WHOLE.



/// END ACT ///



MR. SLOAN IS CONFIDENT REFORMS STEMMING FROM ATTEMPTS TO BUILD AN

AFRICAN ECONOMIC COMMUNITY WILL ALLOW AFRICA'S ECONOMIC FORTUNES

TO IMPROVE. HE SAYS THE CONTINENT'S STOCK MARKETS ARE ALREADY

ATTRACTIVE.



/// ACT FOUR SLOAN ///



EGYPT LAST YEAR WAS UP 172-PERCENT, I BELIEVE. THE

STOCK MARKET IN ZIMBABWE WAS UP ALMOST 80 PERCENT. THE

SOUTH AFRICAN STOCK MARKET IN THE LAST YEAR LED THE WAY.

THERE ARE A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT MARKETS IN AFRICA THAT

WERE UP 100, 150, 200-PERCENT IN ONE-YEAR'S TIME. SO

YOU HAVE SOME TREMENDOUS OPPORTUNITIES, IF YOU KNOW WHAT

YOU ARE DOING.



/// END ACT ///



ECONOMISTS SAY AFRICA'S EFFORTS TO INTEGRATE INTO THE WORLD

ECONOMY WILL REQUIRE RECIPROCITY ON THE PART OF LEADING

INDUSTRIAL NATIONS. THEY NOTE THE UNITED STATES MADE A FIRST

STEP IN THIS DIRECTION EARLIER THIS MONTH, WHEN IT CLEARED ALMOST

18-HUNDRED PRODUCTS FROM SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA FOR DUTY-FREE ENTRY

INTO THE COUNTRY. (SIGNED)



NEB/MAX/RAE



19-Jun-97 10:12 AM EDT (1412 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America--Next_Part_2949603927_105237_MS_Mac_IMN--------------------------------Date: 19 Jun 1997 20:19:04 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: DEVELOPMENT: Several Ways Lead To Poverty ReductionMessage-ID: < 624025501.85767464@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 15-Jun-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: Several Ways Lead To Poverty ReductionBy Ramesh JauraBONN, Jun 15 (IPS) - Affirmative action, pro-poor reforms anddemilitarisation are necessary steps towards acceleratingreduction of all forms of poverty, said participants in asymposium organised by the German Foundation for InternationalDevelopment (DSE) here.They included Oscar Arias, former Costa Rican president and NobelPeace laureate, Hernando de Soto, president of Instituto Libertady Democracia and author of the 'The Other Path', Arjun Sengupta,member of India's Planning Commission, and Gertrude Mongella,former secretary general of the world conference on women anddevelopment in Peking.The two-day symposium to coincide with the global launching ofthe Human Development Report (HDR) 1997 was also attended byPrincess Basma bint Talal of Jordan from the Queen Alia Fund forSocial Development and Fawzy Al-Sultan, president of the Rome-based International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), andSpecioza Kazibwe, vice president of Uganda.In a spirited address to some 170 participants from 30 countriesaround the world, Kazibwe said, people should be encouraged toparticipate in steering the course of their communities,provinces, parliaments and states.Only the active involvement of all sections of the society, fromdifferent age-groups and from all parts of a country would makethe people at the grassroots stakeholders in democracy.Kazibwe said it did not make much sense to deploy democracyconsultants from developed in developing nations. ''You reallydon't have to teach the poor and the illiterate how to cast theirballot,'' she said in an address interrupted several times by loudapplause.What was required was to enable people participate in all theprocesses that lead up to the building of a democratic state withdemocratic structures. And this called for affirmative action.The resort to affirmative action might indeed pose aconstitutional and political challenge -- a challenge that Ugandahad successfully confronted.The east African nation's second in command after Yoweri Musevenisaid, the developing nations and their peoples should be given themeans and money, wherever necessary, but left to do things forthemselves.The Ugandan vice president mocked at the manner in which oneafter another multilateral organisation came up offering to assistdeveloping lands.A country director takes a decision. The organisation installscomputers. The experts come armed every time with new jargons. Andsomewhere in the process the multilateral bodies get bigger andbigger, she pointed out.That was not what she would call combating poverty and forcingthe pace of human development and making the people stakeholdersin democracy, said Kazibwe in the closing session of the two-daysymposium Friday.The event was organised on the occasion of the global launch ofthe Human Development Report (HDR) 1997 of the United NationsDevelopment Programme (UNDP).Participants from the South and the North agreed that mainstreampoverty reduction must become part of the national economic policywhich in turn should aim at making growth pro-poor.The chief architect of the HDR, Richard Jolly, said thisobjective could be implemented by restoring full employment as ahigh priority and lessening inequality and moderating itsextremes.The aim should also be to accelerate growth when it has beenfailing especially in the poor countries, towards a target of atleast 3 percent per capita per year.Besides, special actions for special situations should be takento prevent economic reversal, including peace-building efforts inwar-torn countries and provide more support to sub-Saharan Africaand the least developed countries -- to help them reduce theirdebt, increase their share of aid and to enhance their entry intoglobal markets, especially for Africa's agricultural exports.Jolly was backed by several participants in the symposium. Theycame from Africa, Asia, Middle East, the Caribbean, Latin America,USA, western Europe and Russia.He noted that the dramatic fall in gross domestic product (GDP)in the transition economies of eastern and Europe and states ofthe former Soviet Union (CIS) had brought an equally dramatic risein income poverty -- from 14 million people in 1988 to 119 millionin 1994.The increasing poverty has affected all social classes. ''Just aspro-poor structural adjustment policies are needed, so are pro-poor transition policies,'' aid the UNDP report.The need of pro-poor reform was also stressed by Ponna Wignaraja,president of the South Asian Perspectives Network Association(SAPNA) in Sri Lanka. The poor were efficient and capable ofcreating assets. Their empowerment should be a first step inbattling poverty.This was the experience South Asia had made and the Grameen Bankin Bangladesh was an eminent example, now providing credit to morethan two million people, mostly women, with a default rate of only2-3 percent.The role of the Grameen Bank founded by Muhammad Yunus, inempowering poor women was also underlined by the State secretaryin the German ministry of economic cooperation and development(BMZ), Wighard Haerdtl.Taking a leaf from the Grameen Bank, ''we have experienced inseveral projects -- for instance in India, Mali and Peru -- thatsystems which also provide the poor an access to credits, havebeen highly successful'', said Haerdtl.The Peruvian economist De Soto pleaded for doing away with''institutional apartheid'' and making productive capital out ofthe assets of the poor. Between 1990 and 1993 more than 300,000informal properties and 270,000 enterprises had been legalised and100,000 new businesses that otherwise would not exist, had beencreated at a cost of less than 10 million dollar, he pointed out.Former Costa Rican president and Nobel laureate Oscar Ariasdescribed in an impassioned address, demilitarisation as anecessary step in poverty reduction.In sub-Saharan Africa, military expenditures totalled nearly 8billion dollar in 1995. The figure was simply appalling, given thefact that as a region, sub-Saharan Africa has the highestproportion of people in poverty and their numbers continue togrow, said Arias.He also sharply criticised the arms race in South Asia, betweenIndia and Pakistan. India alone, he said, had spent more than 12billion dollars on arms purchases from 1988 to 1992, more thanSaudi Arabia or Iraq in the same time period.Pakistan had increased its defence budget sevenfold from 1978 to1991, and defense spending accounted for nearly 40 percent of allgovernment spending.''It is simply unforgivable that India and Pakistan, which ranknumber 138 and 139 respectively on the human development index,are spending exorbitant amounts on arms race while their peopleare engaged in a race against time to meet their basic needs,''argued Arias.He noted with satisfaction that Latin America was the region ofthe world that had most reduced its military spending in the lastten years. However the continent was far from resolving thestructural causes of violence evidenced by the fact that one-fourth of Latin Americans earn less than one dollar a day.Arias expressed the hope that Latin American heads of state wouldaccept his proposal for a to-year moratorium on purchase of high-tech weapons. He added: ''Similar to poverty reduction, armscontrol requires coordinated international action.''(END/IPS/RAJ/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 22:40:49 -0400 (EDT)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 970619223834_-1898245743@emout15.mail.aol.com Mr Drammeh your diagnosis of us as a people and specifically what ails us wastough but quite true. I was most struck by your implied reasoning that to alarge extent our culture is geared towards greed and self adulation two ofmans darkest instincts. Such traits undoubtedly defeat any society's attemptto do the things necessary toimprove both the lives of the people and thosecultural values that characterises their greatness.I'd suggest to you that the decaying of that part of our culture we cherishsuch as our music , folklore and traditions have a direct bearing to the factthat our economic well being took a serious nose dive . This is not tosuggest that we were a materially wealthy people but the limited resourceswere able to grease the cultural wheel. As an example while I was growing upin Georgetown in the early70's times were good in that we had a big gov'tpresence, relatively robust coomerce that helped create a population willingand able to satisfy there cultural appetite as diverse as that was. Therewere regular engagements from Ifang Bondi, Gellewarr, police band, Butay Boy,Karantaba, Sajo that entertained us in their ever evolving creative ways. Onthe more traditional sides we had Fula fiddle players, Sewrubas, and Sabarsand halams all of whom were readily available across the river on both banksof the Island. These traditional folk musicians were very critical especiallyin important events such as weedings , naming ceremonies and circumcissionceremonies. Every event was elaborate, rich and fulfilling.Today a typical Georgetown weeding boils down to a gathering at the mosque ,and if the groom can a little party in a tight stuffy room in the schoolfollowed by an all night Attaya session.No more elaborate dressing the bridein bright colored beads, no more white outfits and black headtie, no morehaving a chorus of women singing in soft but penetrating voices into thenight as they escort the bride to the home of the groom, no more joyousdancing of friends and relatives of the bride often dressed in Asobi as theycelebrate. It is even become difficult to get the traditional music playersbecause the children of the musicians have bolted traditions by looking forother lines work to improve their lives.As a result we are now in situation were we are losing the very thing thatdistinguihes us from everybody else. We can't however reclaim it withoutdoing what it takes to sustain a successful society viz-a-viz work hard.------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 22:46:48 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member AddedMessage-ID: < 970619224523_-25901478@emout20.mail.aol.com Gambia-L:Alagi Denton is our newest member. A formal introduction is expected fromhim soon.Salaam!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:00:32 -0400 (EDT)From: David Gilden < dgilden@tiac.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"How true and painfull this is, I have lived with Tata Ding Ding and his familyin Brikama. I first there in 1989 and was in Brikama this past winter.What a change, for the better I don't think so, not as far as the jalisare concerned. So it is safe to say that I know first hand of which you arerefering to....Just my 2 centsDave>Today a typical Georgetown weeding boils down to a gathering at the mosque ,>and if the groom can a little party in a tight stuffy room in the school>followed by an all night Attaya session.No more elaborate dressing the bride>in bright colored beads, no more white outfits and black headtie, no more>having a chorus of women singing in soft but penetrating voices into the>night as they escort the bride to the home of the groom, no more joyous>dancing of friends and relatives of the bride often dressed in Asobi as they>celebrate. It is even become difficult to get the traditional music players>because the children of the musicians have bolted traditions by looking for>other lines work to improve their lives.*Cora Connection Your West African, Manding Music Source*------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Jun 1997 23:31:04 -0400 (EDT)From: Alias431@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Change of addressMessage-ID: < 970619233103_1925249284@emout13.mail.aol.com List managers:I was having problems with email address hsecka@panther.gsu.edu, so it hasbeen changed to gso5hss@panther.gsu.edu Could you please make the necessary changes for me?Thanks!Haddijatou------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 10:02:54 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Troops Loyal To Coup Attacked In S.LeoneMessage-ID: <199706200620.IAA11649@ www.image.dk> MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITTroops loyal to coup attacked in Sierra LeoneJune 19, 1997Web posted at: 12:39 p.m. EDT (1639 GMT)FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Soldiers loyal to Sierra Leone'smilitary ruler fought off an attack on Thursday in the eastern regioncapital of Kenema, the governor of the region said.Capt. Eddie Kanneh said by telephone from Kenema that truckloads ofKamajors -- a militia loyal to toppled civilian president Ahmed TejanKabbah -- attacked the town on several fronts."There are so many bodies of Kamajors lying around killed in thebattle (on Thursday) between government soldiers and Kamajors forcontrol of Kenema," he said, adding that soldiers had suffered gunshotwounds and other injuries.The attack was the latest in a series of clashes between the Kamajorsand the army in the region.Junior army officers led by Maj. Johnny Paul Koroma seized power onMay 25, ousting Kabbah, who took office in March 1996 aftermulti-party elections that ended four years of army rule.Kabbah had used the Kamajors as a civil militia to help the army pushback rebels who took up arms in 1991.The coup leaders accuse Kabbah of dividing the country along triballines and blocking peace with the rebels, who rallied to the militarycoup and have flooded into the capital Freetown.Koroma, who was sworn in as head of state on Tuesday, pledged torestore peace and eventually democracy.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.Reuters contributed to this report.------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 07:58:05 +-300From: BASSIROU DODOU DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 01BC7D85.6F68E900@diie.qatar.net.qa DOC!IT WAS SHORT BUT JUST AS SWEET ALL THE SAME.SO,KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!REGARDS BASSS!!----------From: KTouray@aol.com [SMTP: KTouray@aol.com Sent: 14/OYN/1418 01:40 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMr Drammeh your diagnosis of us as a people and specifically what ails us wastough but quite true. I was most struck by your implied reasoning that to alarge extent our culture is geared towards greed and self adulation two ofmans darkest instincts. Such traits undoubtedly defeat any society's attemptto do the things necessary toimprove both the lives of the people and thosecultural values that characterises their greatness.I'd suggest to you that the decaying of that part of our culture we cherishsuch as our music , folklore and traditions have a direct bearing to the factthat our economic well being took a serious nose dive . This is not tosuggest that we were a materially wealthy people but the limited resourceswere able to grease the cultural wheel. As an example while I was growing upin Georgetown in the early70's times were good in that we had a big gov'tpresence, relatively robust coomerce that helped create a population willingand able to satisfy there cultural appetite as diverse as that was. Therewere regular engagements from Ifang Bondi, Gellewarr, police band, Butay Boy,Karantaba, Sajo that entertained us in their ever evolving creative ways. Onthe more traditional sides we had Fula fiddle players, Sewrubas, and Sabarsand halams all of whom were readily available across the river on both banksof the Island. These traditional folk musicians were very critical especiallyin important events such as weedings , naming ceremonies and circumcissionceremonies. Every event was elaborate, rich and fulfilling.Today a typical Georgetown weeding boils down to a gathering at the mosque ,and if the groom can a little party in a tight stuffy room in the schoolfollowed by an all night Attaya session.No more elaborate dressing the bridein bright colored beads, no more white outfits and black headtie, no morehaving a chorus of women singing in soft but penetrating voices into thenight as they escort the bride to the home of the groom, no more joyousdancing of friends and relatives of the bride often dressed in Asobi as theycelebrate. It is even become difficult to get the traditional music playersbecause the children of the musicians have bolted traditions by looking forother lines work to improve their lives.As a result we are now in situation were we are losing the very thing thatdistinguihes us from everybody else. We can't however reclaim it withoutdoing what it takes to sustain a successful society viz-a-viz work hard.------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 08:58:16 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 9706201258.AA31920@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Touray wrote:> As a result we are now in situation were we are losing the very thing that> distinguihes us from everybody else. We can't however reclaim it without> doing what it takes to sustain a successful society viz-a-viz work hard.Well said, Doc!I think we all know what the problems are. Can we now focus on thesolutions?-Moe------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 21:47:59 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 970620214758_1992492577@emout07.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Mousa Jeng is the latest addition to our "bantaba." We look forward to aninformal introduction from him.Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Jun 1997 22:04:27 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 33AB36AB.C81DB0A@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit KTouray@aol.com wrote:> I'd suggest to you that the decaying of that part of our culture we cherish> such as our music , folklore and traditions have a direct bearing to the fact> that our economic well being took a serious nose dive . This is not to> suggest that we were a materially wealthy people but the limited resources> were able to grease the cultural wheel. As an example while I was growing up[...]> celebrate. It is even become difficult to get the traditional music players> because the children of the musicians have bolted traditions by looking for> other lines work to improve their lives.> As a result we are now in situation were we are losing the very thing that> distinguihes us from everybody else. We can't however reclaim it without> doing what it takes to sustain a successful society viz-a-viz work hard.Modou Jallow wrote:"Well said, Doc!I think we all know what the problems are. Can we now focus on thesolutions?"I agree. Before moving on to solutions though, I would also like to addthe importance of the role of the government in providing support tonational art and culture. Under the Jawara regime this role was stymiedby a number of factors, mainly social, geographic and economic.As I see it, under the colonial structure the country was significantlydivided between the urban, mostly Wolof culture and that which was ruraland predominately Mandinka. The small size of the country coupled withthe trade oriented economy allowed, to a large extent, this divide toshrink smaller than what may have existed in the urban - rural dichotomyof some of our neighbours but it existed nevertheless. Adding to thiswas the perceived, and perhaps actual, neglect of the rural orProtectorate part of the country by the colonialists and "Banjul"society.Independence saw the first real climate for true nationalism in that forthe first time we could be united as a nation and do away with theColony - Protectorate divide and all that went with it. The PPPchanging their name from "Protectorate" to "Progressive", formingalliances and subsequent mergers with the Bathurst based DCA and MuslimCongress Party, and the defection of members from the United Partyshould have all been signs for this true nationalism to emerge. Ibelieve Jawara, however, missed the opportunity and used this simply forharnessing more political power and allowed those few who wished topromote a "Mandinka supremacy", if you will, do so and thus hold on tohis original political core as well.The little good that I believe came from this was the promotion ofMandinka culture, but its effect saw the subordination of the rest.Part of the reason why all inclusive groups like Ifang Bondi did nothave the room to grow was because they were an island of truenationalism in a sea of still fractured and seperated waters. If youtake Georgetown as an example you can see where a huge opportunity withall sorts of positive ramifications was lost to Jawara's political mess.Geographically, Georgetown sits nears the middle of all our country'svaried cultures and groups. It's history, including the colonial, wasolder and more rich then that of Banjul. It could have been easilypromoted as the country's cultural centre and a boost in the economycould have been derived from the tourist and entertainment industries.Instead, all efforts focused more on the greater Banjul area, a policythat started with the earlier PPP campaign promises to those in therural areas that the "riches and spoils" of Banjul were there for thetaking.In Senegal, President Senghore made a concerted effort to supportSenegalese art, culture, music, etc. From the intentionally, overlyfestive designed independence celebrations onwards, he found the mostunifying factors to bring the country together culturally and build asense of Nationalism in a country that, like the Gambia, also had itsdivides. This country now boasts internationally acclaimed culturalevents and a society without much of the tribalism that plagues so manyother nations. The path was set so that such varied lingual styles ofgroups and artists like Toure Kunda, Baba Maal and Youssou N'Dour et LeSuper Etoile were all well received both throughout Senegal and abroad.I remember last year, Musa Ngum explained that the reason he was forcedto develop his career in Senegal was because the support from Jawara'sgovernment was practically non existent.I think this is where the solutions come into play. Jammeh has takensignificant steps to bring about a necessary change. One of the mostimportant may have been the dissolution of the portfolio of informationfrom the Ministry of Tourism and the adding of "Culture". It all comeswith the understanding that Gambian art and culture have to be developedhome and away to capture and build a true sense of Nationalism. I thinkwhere Jawara used inclusive measures for political gains, Jammeh'smotives seem genuine and heartfelt, and therein lies some hope.Last year saw a renaissance of Gambian art and culture with the releaseof a number of records and concerts from Gambian musical artists, andthe promotion of new Gambian artists in galleries. The Annual RootsFestival, The Gambia TV, the re-invigorated National Troupe with moreemphasis on Fula, Jola and Sarahuleh music and dance, the promotion oftraditional sports like wresting and regattas, and a host of otherevents are also helping this movement continue. The semi-repatriationof Musa Ngum and a few other Gambian artists as well as the forming ofnew promotional companies are also a step in the right direction.The question now is economic. There is still, for example, no nationaltheatre or civic hall. Nor is there a proper recording studio. To keepthe positive momentum, the government and civil society have to findcreative ways to keep funding and adding to these important programmes.This will, however, only help in the short term. Without significantsustainable economic growth leading to a legitimate middle class, socialand cultural development simply will not happen.Peace.Lat------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Jun 1997 23:54:08 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political conciousness and EducationMessage-ID: < 199706211448.XAA00838@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMr. Ndow,Thanks for such a good piece. I will respond to it tomorrow, sinceit is almost midnight here.Just a comment, though. Everyone on earth knows that Africa wasbastardised and battered. But so was most of Asia, except for thedegree of adulteration. what I couldn't agree with Mr. Sidibeh ishis analysis that the current problems of Afirca are necessarily arejection of the transplantation of foreign democracy.If we as Africans continue to think that the West owes us somethingwhich they must pay for before we put our house together, I guess weare mistaken. The new global political and economic dispensationnecessiates that we take more responsibility for our future. And inthis vein, there is only one solution i.e., that individual Africansmust make sure that in their quest for self-enhancement, the wholeis greater than the sum of the individual parts. working togetherand sharing the credit is our only way forward. Basking in the glowthat he is the richest or most educated or even most powerful in hiscommunity will not help Africa. Sadly, this is what most of us getindulged in. We seek these things as ends in themselves, not assome means of bettering society and hence get immortalised! Do you seewhat I mean? The african must rethink his situation.You said some things that I indirectly referred to in my posting. Ifthe Smithsonian houses artifacts from Benin or some other West Africancountries, tell me how many of us are aware of this. These are thesort of things that our history books should tell us. But they arenot there! Only professors like you know the details. This latterstatement is overstated, but I use it to simply highlight a point. Weought to better understand ourselves.Good night!!Lamin.------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Jun 1997 21:35:49 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu Subject: CONGO-BRAZZAVILLEMessage-ID: < 199706211935.VAA28199@relay.eunet.no Mime-version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/alternative; boundary="Next_Part_2949773749_223322_MS_Mac_IMN"> THIS MESSAGE IS IN MIME FORMAT. Since your mail reader does not understandthis format, some or all of this message may not be legible.--Next_Part_2949773749_223322_MS_Mac_IMNContent-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitDATE=6/21/97TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-216041TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE/SATURDAY (S-O)BYLINE=JOHN PITMANDATELINE=KINSHASACONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: THE WARRING SIDES IN CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE HAVE AGREED TOEXTEND THEIR CEASEFIRE FOR AN ADDITIONAL SEVEN DAYS. V-O-A'SJOHN PITMAN HAS DETAILS FROM KINSHASA.TEXT: THE DEADLINE FOR THE THREE DAY CEASEFIRE AGREED TO LASTWEEK PASSED QUIETLY AT MIDNIGHT FRIDAY. SATURDAY MORNING WASALSO CALM.AFTER MORE THAN TWO WEEKS OF VIOLENCE, MUCH OF BRAZZAVILLEREMAINS A GHOST TOWN. A MAIN ROAD IN THE CITY CENTER -- WHICHCAN BE SEEN CLEARLY FROM HERE, AND WHICH RESIDENTS SAY ISNORMALLY PACKED WITH CARS -- IS EMPTY.THE AGREEMENT TO EXTEND THE CEASEFIRE FOR AN ADDITIONAL WEEK CAMEAS THE LAST FRENCH SOLDIERS LEFT THE BRAZZAVILLE AIRPORT ONFRIDAY. THERE HAD BEEN CONCERNS A MAJOR BATTLE FOR CONTROL OFTHE AIRFIELD WOULD ERUPT WHEN THE FRENCH PULLED OUT. BUT A JOINTMONITORING MISSION STAFFED BY OFFICERS FROM THE GOVERNMENT ARMYAND THE OPPOSITION "COBRA MILITIA" APPEARS TO BE KEEPING THEPEACE.NEGOTIATIONS FOR A LASTING CEASEFIRE CONTINUE. U-N SPECIAL ENVOYMOHAMED SAHNOUN REMAINS IN THE REGION FOR MORE TALKS WITHPRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA AND FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOUNGUESSO. THE NEGOTIATIONS WILL NOW FOCUS ON RESOLVING THEPOLITICAL ISSUES AT THE ROOT OF THE CONFLICT, AND PLANNING FORPRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS. (SIGNED)NEB/JP/MMK21-Jun-97 5:30 AM EDT (0930 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America--Next_Part_2949773749_223322_MS_Mac_IMNContent-type: text/html; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE DATE=6/21/97

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-216041

TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE/SATURDAY (S-O)

BYLINE=JOHN PITMAN

DATELINE=KINSHASA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: THE WARRING SIDES IN CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE HAVE AGREED TO

EXTEND THEIR CEASEFIRE FOR AN ADDITIONAL SEVEN DAYS. V-O-A'S

JOHN PITMAN HAS DETAILS FROM KINSHASA.



TEXT: THE DEADLINE FOR THE THREE DAY CEASEFIRE AGREED TO LAST

WEEK PASSED QUIETLY AT MIDNIGHT FRIDAY. SATURDAY MORNING WAS

ALSO CALM.



AFTER MORE THAN TWO WEEKS OF VIOLENCE, MUCH OF BRAZZAVILLE

REMAINS A GHOST TOWN. A MAIN ROAD IN THE CITY CENTER -- WHICH

CAN BE SEEN CLEARLY FROM HERE, AND WHICH RESIDENTS SAY IS

NORMALLY PACKED WITH CARS -- IS EMPTY.



THE AGREEMENT TO EXTEND THE CEASEFIRE FOR AN ADDITIONAL WEEK CAME

AS THE LAST FRENCH SOLDIERS LEFT THE BRAZZAVILLE AIRPORT ON

FRIDAY. THERE HAD BEEN CONCERNS A MAJOR BATTLE FOR CONTROL OF

THE AIRFIELD WOULD ERUPT WHEN THE FRENCH PULLED OUT. BUT A JOINT

MONITORING MISSION STAFFED BY OFFICERS FROM THE GOVERNMENT ARMY

AND THE OPPOSITION "COBRA MILITIA" APPEARS TO BE KEEPING THE

PEACE.



NEGOTIATIONS FOR A LASTING CEASEFIRE CONTINUE. U-N SPECIAL ENVOY

MOHAMED SAHNOUN REMAINS IN THE REGION FOR MORE TALKS WITH

PRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA AND FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU

NGUESSO. THE NEGOTIATIONS WILL NOW FOCUS ON RESOLVING THE

POLITICAL ISSUES AT THE ROOT OF THE CONFLICT, AND PLANNING FOR

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS. (SIGNED)



NEB/JP/MMK



21-Jun-97 5:30 AM EDT (0930 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America--Next_Part_2949773749_223322_MS_Mac_IMN--------------------------------Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 22:40:34 -0100From: "Mr.Torstein Grotnes" < tgr@commit.gm To: "GAMBIA-L" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Observer e-mail servicesMessage-ID: < B0000000712@south.commit.gm MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDear Gambia-L members.Thursday this week we had the pleasure of meeting with Mr.Theo Georgeand assistant at our premises in Fajara.Together with us we had ITS representative Charles Dixon who has the dailycare of Observers publishing equipment.The meeting was very fruitful and included agreements on upgrading theirequipment, installing a Observer e-mail account andsupporting/advice them in the use of the account.(Mr.Theo George presently has a personal account address on:The Observer account will be used to gather international news andinformation and to restart transmission of the Online Observerearlier sent by their CompuServe account.At this point we would like to ask the members of Gambia-L for some input.To replace the news services offered by CompuServe we need to gather newssources that is offering news by e-mail.We have tried Reuters but it seems that they presently do not transmittheir news this way.We would be happy to receive suggestions or hints from anyone readingGambia-L on where to go for subscriptions orsources of information.We would also like to hear from the members who are responsible for theOnline version if there is any details weshould know about or if there is any questions to our work with Observer.Questions from us :-Is there any problem in receiving the Online Observer as an attachment toe-mail?-Are there need for any changes to the previously used file format?Sincerely,Torstein GrotnesManager & SecretaryCommit Enterprises Ltd.E-mail: tgr@commit.gm ------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 73************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

