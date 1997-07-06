|
GAMBIA-L Digest 72
List managers, could you please unsubscribe the following:
As far as I know, Gambia does not permit dual-citizenship.
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 04-Jun-97 ***
Title: AFRICA-OAU: Overwhelming Support for Libya from African Leaders
By Lewis Machipisa
HARARE, Jun 4 (IPS) - The United Kingdom and the United States
have no grounds for keeping up sanctions on Libya as that country
has met requirements set by the UN Security Council, African
leaders declared Wednesday.
At the end of three days of deliberations at the 33rd Summit of
the Organisation of Africa Countries (OAU), the leaders regretted
the continuation of UN sanctions against Libya and expressed
''deep concern over the human and material deprivations to which
the Libyan people have been subjected.''
''We wish to emphasise that these obnoxious sanctions affect
not only the Libyan people, but also the neighbouring countries as
well as African workers from other countries of the continent,''
the leaders said in a declaration released at the end of the
summit.
They also stated, as in past summits, that the continuation of
the sanctions -- imposed following Libya's refusal to hand over to
Britain two men blamed for the bombing a US plane over Scotland in
1988 -- might force African countries to devise other means of
sparing the Libyan people future suffering.
''There is no real basis for continuing sanctions in light of
Libya's own preparedness to have these people who are alleged to
have committed the offence tried at other venues than those which
Britain and the United States insist on,'' said Zimbabwean
President Robert Mugabe, who is chairman of OAU.
''Where have you seen a situation were those suspected of
committing an offence are condemned in advance and final positions
are taken which amount really to having them tried and
condemned,'' said Mugabe.
''Surely if we take the common laws of Britain and the United
States one is not convicted until one is tried through an
appropriate and judicial process and that process is transparent
and judges are objective judges,'' Mugabe added.
Libya should be allowed to develop its economy without
sanctions. People of Libya have suffered enough and those who have
gone to Libya can vouch for it,'' Mugabe said Wednesday.
The summit focused not only on political matters but also on
economic ones. According to OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed
Salim, it dealt with ''fundamental issues relating to the bread
and butter of our people, economic cooperation and integration and
the real problems of instability and insecurity in the
continent.''
The May 25 coup in the West African state of Sierra Leone was
the most topical issue, according to Salim. ''We have requested
countries in that region to do whatever is possible to restore
constitutional legality in that country,'' he said.
Paradoxically, the country leading efforts to have Sierra
Leone's elected president reinstated is Nigeria, which has
provided the bulk of the troops sent there by other West African
nations to force the Sierra Leonean military junta to step down.
Nigeria itself is ruled by a military strongman.
Asked about this, Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister, Stan Mudenge,
said: ''The OAU has not asked Nigeria. We have asked ECOWAS (the
Economic Community of West African States) and it so happens at
the moment that the 16 countries of ECOWAS have chosen Nigeria as
their chairman.''
''That is the regional arrangement. You can't say when you ask
a regional group to go and address an issue 'please don't include
your chairman'. It doesn't make sense,'' said Mudenge. ''The OAU
is not sitting folding its hands in the case of Nigeria. We have
expressed concern about human rights in Nigeria, about the lack of
democracy.''
According to Salim, the OAU ''would like to see a democratic
government in Nigeria because of the special role and special
importance of Nigeria to Africa. A democratic Nigeria will show a
proper example.''
''There is no hypocrisy as far as far as the OAU deals with the
situation in Sierra Leone. The OAU has taken a position that the
coup there is unacceptable and everything must be done to restore
legality in that country,'' noted Salim.
Mugabe intimated that the stance taken on Sierra Leone was
indicative of a change at the OAU level. The regional grouping, he
said, is ''getting tougher and tougher each time as we move into
the future and I can assure you that future coup plotters and
those who overthrow governments will have more difficulty to get
recognition, whatever the size of the country.''
''Peace and democracy are growing in Africa and so there is now
a definite attitude to coups and illegitimate governments,'' said
Mugabe.
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC-former Zaire), where
rebel leader Laurent Kabila became president a few weeks ago after
ousting long-time dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, also came in for
mention.
''We welcome the determination and commitment of the Democratic
Republic of Congo for the promotion of stability and consolidation
of peace as well as to creating a political environment that will
be sustain democracy and to ensure that respect of human rights,''
they said in their declaration.
Kabila has come in for criticism from some sectors in the West
and the United Nations for massacres reportedly perpetrated
against Rwandan Hutu refugees in his country and the OAU leaders
welcomed his ''commitment to cooperate with humanitarian agencies
to enable them to provide the much need assistance to refugees and
facilitate the voluntary repatriation of the remaining refugees.''
On the reform of the UN Security Council, the leaders declared
that membership of that body should be expanded to 26 for the
benefit of developing countries, and African nations in
particular.
''Africa should be allocated no less than two permanent seats.
These seats will be alloted to countries by a decision of Africans
themselves, in accordance with a system of rotation based on the
current established criteria of the OAU and subsequent elements
which might improve upon these criteria,'' read the declaration.
''Africa should be allocated five non-permanent seats in the
expanded Security Council.''
''We would want to see the veto gone,'' said Mugabe, ''but we
do recognise that in some cases you do not get all that you make a
bid for. We have said therefore that if it's not possible for the
veto to go, at least the application of the veto in terms of the
scope should be limited.
''We are talking about democracy and they (Western powers) are
the people who are loud-mouthed about it... we don't want those
bullying boys anymore.''
The African leaders also requested the director-general of the
UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in cooperation the
UN Economic Commission on Africa (ECA) and the OAU to organise a
meeting of donors under the leadership of the African Development
Bank to decide on measures for financing Africa's
industrialisation. (end/ips/lm/kb/97)
Origin: Harare/AFRICA-OAU/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 04-Jun-97 ***
Title: NIGERIA: Mixed Reactions to Troops' Involvement in Sierra Leone
By Remi Oyo and Toye Olori
LAGOS, June 4 (IPS) -- There were mixed reactions here to reports
of the capture of Nigerian troops in Sierra Leone and the fact
that they have been sent there to reinstate elected President
Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, deposed by a military junta on May 25.
Reports from Freetown said 300 Nigerian soldiers had been held
hostage by Sierra Leonean forces since Monday in the capital of
the small West African nation. They were reportedly released
later.
But most Nigerians did not believe the story. They described it
as propaganda by the Sierra Leonean army which, paradoxically, was
trained by Nigerian troops under a military pact signed about two
years ago.
''I will feel very bad if Nigeria does not trounce Sierra Leone
appropriately, especially with the lies they are telling the world
now,'' said embittered civil servant Mary Ogundimu. ''We help them
develop their country and at the end of the day, they want to take
us for a ride.''
''This is the time to show some of these our neighbours that we
are their big brothers,'' she said.
Dismissing the reported capture of Nigerian troops, Ogundimu
argued: ''even in our lamest form, Sierra Leone troops cannot
defeat a batallion of Nigerian soldiers, much less a combination
of Nigerian, Ghanaian and Guinean troops, which are regarded as
the strongest in the sub-region''.
The government has also denied the report of the capture of the
Nigerian troops, who form the bulk of a West African force sent to
Sierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States
(ECOWAS) since the coup.
Acting Director of Defence Information, Colonel Godwin Ugbo,
told reporters here that Nigerians should rather pray for the
expected success of the venture, and he said that the 3,000 troops
already in Freetown were doing well.
''Our troops are safe. What we heard in the news is that there
are 15 casualties and that three Nigerians are involved. I cannot
now confirm whether the figures are right. When we get situation
reports, we will be able to confirm it,'' Ugbo said.
''Nigerians should not panic about the Sierra Leone
operation,'' he added. ''The situation is difficult because the
troops participating have Nigerian contingents. We have our people
there. We should pray for our troops since the whole world is
supportive of our efforts to enthrone democracy. We pray for
success.''
The army spokesman also noted that the intervention was not
purely a Nigerian affair. ''It is an ECOWAS affair. We should not
make it a Nigerian operation,'' he said. ''It is an ECOWAS
operation through its operational arm - ECOMOG (the ECOWAS
Monitoring Group).''
Some Nigerians support their country's involvement in Sierra
Leone. ''Nigeria is justified as a leading country in Africa and
having earlier taken an initiative to restore peace in Liberia, a
similar scenerio is being prevented from taking place in Sierra
Leone,'' said journalist Gbemi Oguntula.
''Inasmuch as Nigeria got the mandate of ECOWAS through ECOMOG,
the Nigerian government is justified for the intervention to avoid
political crisis because in such a crisis Nigeria will still be
called upon as the leader of the sub-region to restore peace and
it might be difficult then,'' Oguntala told IPS.
Nigeria is West Africa's largest nation. It also chairs ECOWAS.
However, other observers see Nigeria's intervention as morally
wrong.
''Nigeria is not justified morally to launch such an attack
when it is itself governed by a soldier who has taken part in
three coups in Nigeria,'' Segun Odunade, a political analyst, told
IPS.
''It could be defended if Nigeria was being ruled by a civilian
president. However, that action has a lot of implications for
Nigeria's own transition programme,'' Ogundade argued. ''It means
that (military leader Gen. Sani) Abacha has no choice now than to
democratise whether he likes it or not. If he does not, it could
lead to calls for military intervention in Nigeria too.''
Businesswoman Annita Oguchie told IPS: ''If the report is true,
then Nigeria is in trouble and this will be a big disgrace to us
as the leading country in Africa''.
She, too, does not feel that Nigeria has the right to lead a
force sent to restore democracy in another country while it has
not been able to do so at home.
Abuja stands to benefit from the Sierra Leone operation, a
commentator told IPS.
''If Nigeria succeeds in Sierra Leone, it will boost its image
as a military regime that is set to return democracy to its own
country despite pessimism over the transition programme expected
to end in October 1998,'' the commentator told IPS.
(ends/ips/ro/to/kb/97)
Origin: Harare/NIGERIA/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
=20
----------
> Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..
> Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36
>=20
> Momodou,
> I think you have some valid points when you say:
>=20
>=20
> ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=
y
> African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is
> going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=
d
> ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =
be
> abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=
?
> What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and
> sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for
> learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings
> amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance
> conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for
instanc....
>=20
> My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really
possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=
s
are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that
individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,
Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the
Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse
'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=
h.
=20
>=20
> Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is
generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=
nk
that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse
cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems
tend to be different.=20
>=20
> to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for
> learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20
> I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we
learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=
r
before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was
going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=
ul
at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =
to
school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.
>=20
> Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 09 Jun 1997 12:34:14 +0100
From: Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Address
Message-ID: <199706091034.MAA21041@login.eunet.no>
Mime-version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit
Hello everyone.
Can sommeone send to me Observer homepage Demo.
Best regards
Dukuray
On 11 Jun 97 at 9:49, EBRIMA SALL wrote:
> Hi Folks,
>
> Let me begin by thanking Amadou for introducing me to you all.
>
> I am from a place called Sare Amadou (Kerr Amadou; or Gissa, which
> is the "official" name that even the people of the village now
> hardly ever remember!), somewhere in The Gambia. Schooled at Gambia
> High, Dakar (now called Chiekh Anta Diop University), Grenoble and
> Paris. Worked for two years as Manager of the Centre for the
> Promotion of Village Savings and Credit Associations (VISACA), based
> in BrikamaBa/Sapu--conducting training courses for field-level
> VISACA promoters, helping to set up VISACAs in what were then called
> MID-North and South, LRD, NBD and Western Division; etc. etc.).
>
> And, as Amadou rightly said, I am now with CODESRIA (The Council for
> the Development of Social Science Research in Africa), an
> independent, pan-African social science research council based in
> Dakar, where I am in charge of a programme on Academic Freedom and
> Outreach: matters pertaining to intellectual freedom and human
> rights, links with civil society organisations, etc.
>
> I am very pleased to be a subscriber to this listserv. You seem to
> be an interesting crowd, judging by the postings that have landed on
> my hard disk so far, and I am very eager to know who you are (by the
> way, can anybody explain to me what to do to get the list of
> subscribers to this listserv?).
> Cheers!
>
> Ebrima.
> At 11:33 10/06/97 -0400, you wrote:
> >Gambia-l:
> >
> >Dr. Ebrima Sall of CODESRIA is our newest member. We expect a formal
> >introduction from him as soon as possible. Welcome pal!
> >
> >Amadou Scattred Janneh
> >
> Ebrima Sall
> CODESRIA
> Box 3304, Dakar
> Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)
> Fax:+221-241289
> E-mail:codesria@sonatel.senet.net
> Ebrima Sall
> Box 16011
> Dakar-Fann
> Senegal
> Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)
> E-mail:ebrima@sonatel.senet.net
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'Gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
Hello Mr.Drammeh!!
You know,Mariama Darboe wondered sometime ago if Politics had
disappeared from the face of this List.But thanks to his Excellency, the
Ambassador Extraordinaire,Politics is back again on the agenda and with
vengeance,I might add.
Apparently,Mr.Drammeh,You have forgotten the series of events that preceded
the LAUDING of the List of the President,s Heroic Act in Kuwait.The list
did not jump and nod in the positive just like that.As always,it did only
after it had received a lot of help from someone;and in that particular
case,it was Andrea Klump who impressed upon all of us that she could not
imagine that Dr.Khol would do such a thing!! for her in similar
circumstances.
So,I don't expect the List to be different this time around.And unless
another Andrea Klump comes up and explains everything (the pros and the
cons,albeit his/her liking or disliking of Mr.Jammeh)we will continue to be
what we have always been :a bunch of compulsive Anti-Jammeh detractors.
And contrary to what you decided to understand from what I had written,I am
not at all a fan of Mr.Sissoko.I was very angry and outraged when I learnt
that he had given away half a million dollars to U.S. school children.That
amount could have made a lot of difference in the lives of Gambian and
Malian school children.But I have worked a lot ,and have made some
progress,on how not to allow my personal likes and dislikes impinge upon my
analyses.That is why I am not at all jingoistically worried that Mr.Sissoko
is given a Gambian passport.For he is black,West African;and has decided to
buy a hotel in the Gambia and do business there.So,Sissoko is much closer
to us than the Hongkong residents are to the Canadians or Australians!
You are right in saying that there a lots of questions that beg for answers
in the Sissoko affair.I understand very well the impatience on the part of
many of us to know the answers,but I also understand the rude fact that for
Gambia to be able to effectively pursue its commercial,military and foreign
policy interest in other countries,its agents will have to sometimes engage
in activities that, if uncovered,would not be very flattering to the
average Gambian.So,WELCOME to the nasty world of Politics,Mr. Drammeh!By
the way,the Jawara Era of trying to impress our former masters with our
good behaviour is now OVER!It is now the Jammeh Era,an era of trying to get
the best deal possible for the Gambian people legally ,if possible, and not
so legally otherwise!!
Regards Bassss!!
Mr. Bass Drammeh,
This Sissoko discussion is taking on a trend that many of us will want
to avoid. I hope what some of us are doing is not siding with our govt.
no matter what! People on this List lauded the efforts of our
president when he took our sisters who ignorantly went to Kuwait(?)
back to the Gambia. But coming to the defense of a Malian/Gambian
as if there exists no Mali will ever continue to beg for answers.
The only way that we can take each other seriously in our criticisms
and praises of our rulers is when we do not turn a blind eye, a deaf
ear, or a muted mouth to what our government does. Giving blanket
support to any leader no matter what has never done good to any
institution and our country is no exception.
I say again, let us come down to mother earth and throw away our
sentiments. Until then, history will always repeat itself. And for
the Gambia, that history will always be one we will love to shy away
from.
Lamin Drammeh.
What's up folks?
It's indeed wonderful to be back to the GL scene after a long moment of
silence due to the other "normal" things in life.
Welcome to all the new members and thanks to all those who are keeping the
discussions en route. It will probably take me several days to finish
reading all these messages but I will make my comments if necessary.
Keep it up!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Momodou,
I sure will! Thanks for the warm welcome!
Ebrima.
Ebrima Sall
CODESRIA
Box 3304, Dakar
Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)
Fax:+221-241289
E-mail:codesria@sonatel.senet.net
Ebrima Sall
Box 16011
Dakar-Fann
Senegal
Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)
E-mail:ebrima@sonatel.senet.net
On 11 Jun 97 at 11:02, Abdou Gibba, Abdou Gibba
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu> wrote:
> Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 11:02:43 +0100
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
> Latir!
>
> >This man has been accused of bribery and our government is
> >now seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specifically
> >diplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This is
> >where I have a problem.
>
> I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems with the
> US authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packing
> fines issued to them - an offence. Their government stood up to them and
> even willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when this
> government needed a "better image" but that does not stop it from
> safeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, if
> indeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? Do
> we still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so that we
> will be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of a
> priority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing by it's
> integrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves and
> stand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "big
> brothers".
>
> Latir, I may also sound offensive or sometimes personal, excuse me if this
> happens anytime but that is not and will never be my intention, well at
> least until the need calls for it. So, as you always close up, PEACE!
>
> Regards,
> ::)))Abdou Oujimai
>
> Mr Gibba when has this man become a Gambian citizen, and since when
was he a diplomat representing the Gambia? Have you ever seen
Gambian citizen with double nationality apart from this man? I
believe this man bought his nationality with his rich. If he is a
Gambian/Malian why don't the Mali Government go to his rescue? I am a
supporter of the Jammeh regime, but I've been disappointed by their
recent act. Yaya Jammeh was the man who promised to wipe out
corrupting in the Gambia and he's now assisting a man accused of
bribing. This gives me a double message. I can't understand, help me
out fellows, thanks
Best wishes
Payus
This discussion as Lamin Drammeh said, is taking on a direction that I don't
think it was meant to. And I think people should try to clarify with
others about what was really meant about each message. We all don't know
each other well enough to be able to assume the tones that others are
using. And sometimes, people that write messages don't clarify everything
they write, as they would wish their messages to be interpreted.
It takes more time and effort, but to avoid, sometimes unneccessary,
arguments, I think we should sometimes ask what others mean instead of
just assuming what they meant.
With the Sissoho case, as Bass said, I think it would be best to
reserve judgment until we have the whole story. I don't quite remeber who
brought up the topic the second time, but I think it was just meant as
increased info. on what we already know. I also don't think anyone ever
said that the act of bribery on the part of Mr Sissoho was right but that
the act of the Gambian Government, standing up for a "Gambian" was the
right thing to do. The latter is what some say. Whether this is true or
not remains to be seen and should be judged, I think, based on the
situation. I think that some questions that need to be answered are: If
Gambia doesn't allow dual citizenship, why does Sissoho have one? In what
capacity is he working for the govern., If he is at all working for the
Gambia Govern. How did he earn or how is he earning his money??
As Lamin Drammeh said, we shouldn't give unconditional support
to our government. Each situation is independent of the previous, hence,
until we know more about this guy, I think all judgement should be reserved.
Cause right now, all we're doing is arguing on the basis of " if this is
the situation, then......".
Ancha.
Abdou Gibba wrote:
> I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems with
the
> US authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packing
> fines issued to them - an offense. Their government stood up to them and
> even willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when this
> government needed a "better image" but that does not stop it from
> safeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, if
> indeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? Do
The case between the diplomats from Belarus and Russia with the New
York Police Department (NYPD) differs completely from that of the Mr.
Sissoho. The NYPD claims these diplomats attacked the officers
involved and that these officers had to use force to settle the
matter. The diplomats contend that they were illegally manhandled and
one suffered a broken arm. They were not however taken to court and
the U.S. government has not even come close to declaring them persona
non grata so they are still here doing their business at the U.N. The
issue they brought up with the U.N. is that they should not have even
been touched because of their diplomatic immunity but that is as far
as things have gone. Now perhaps if those diplomats were African the
matter would have ended differently, but this is a completely
different subject that I really don't want to divert to.
What I will say is that these individuals were bone fide Russian and
Belorussian diplomats born in the respective countries they represent
and work as full time employees of their respective missions to the
U.N. A better example would have been the case of the high ranking
diplomat from Cot D'Iviore who on his way to visiting his ailing
President in the South of France, speeded through the streets and
accidentally killed two young children. The French authorities wanted
to prosecute him and he said he would not mind but his government
invoked the privilege of diplomatic immunity. Later, perhaps even at
his request, they relented. I don't know whether the case has gone to
trial yet but again this case differs from Mr. Sissoho's completely.
> Do we still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so that
we
> will be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of a
> priority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing by
it's
> integrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves and
> stand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "big
> brothers".
We don't have to play the "good boy" but we should be careful not to
tarnish our image on an individual who may not be worth it as far as
the country and the Gambian people are concerned, but only to a few
individuals who have profited from his presence. I am all for the
country standing up for it's people. The case in England with the
Gambian who died in police custody is a case in point. The AFPRC went
out of their way to pressure the British government to answer and
investigate, and for that I was very proud of my government.
What our government needs to do is be careful of not wasting our
precious little diplomatic collateral on on issues and individuals
whose association with our country is suspicious at the least.
Let me make it clear that I don't know all the details. He may, for
all I know be the next Gambian Messiah but until the government states
clearly their reasons for coming to his aid as they did with the
Gambian who died in England, I don't believe we should overtly commend
or criticize them.
Bass wrote:
"Apparently,Mr.Drammeh,You have forgotten the series of events that
preceded the LAUDING of the List of the President,s Heroic Act in
Kuwait.The list did not jump and nod in the positive just like that.As
always,it did only after it had received a lot of help from
someone;and in that particular case,it was Andrea Klump who impressed
upon all of us that she could not imagine that Dr.Khol would do such a
thing!! for her in similar circumstances."
I think you will find as you correctly stated in the rest of your
message that information on the matter was not forthcoming. People
were not quick with laud because they did not know all the facts and
up until today we still don't know everything although enough came
through for some to show their appreciation. Again, this is not the
case here. From what I've heard, even state radio and TV have not
reported on the Sissoho case.
Peace.
Lat
Ancha wrote:
"....I also don't think anyone ever said that the act of bribery on the part
of Mr Sissoho was right but that the act of the Gambian Government, standing
up for a "Gambian" was the right thing to do...." (Ancha)
ANCHA, THANKS A LOT FOR THE CLARIFICATION. AS SIMPLE AS IT SOUNDS, THIS IS
WHAT COMPRISES OUR (BASS AND MYSELF) MESSAGES. I CAN'T EVEN COMPREHEND HOW
SOME PEOPLE COULD TWIST THIS SIMPLE MESSAGE INTO IRRELEVANT AND ABSURD
ARGUMENTS LIKE:
"...There are many Gambians that have been deported from Europe, people that
have families, jobs especially in Norway where I live. Did the Gambian
Government do anything to avoid such things to happen? No, they do not
even care. Is it because these fellow Gambians are not rich?...." (B. Joof)
MR. JOOF, WHAT CAN THE GAMBIA GOVT. DO IN THIS CASE, FORCE THE NORWEGIANS OR
OTHER EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS TO TAKE THE DEPORTEE BACK?? I THINK THIS EXISTS
ONLY IN YOUR WORLD OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIP. IN FACT THE GOVERNMENT IS
DOING WHAT IS AT IT'S CAPACITY I.E. REFERRING TO THESE DEPORTATION AND
ENCOURAGING YOUTHS (THE MOST PRODUCTIVE AND ACTIVE GROUP OF ANY NATION'S
WORK FORCE) TO STAY HOME AND BY INITIATING YOUTH PROGRAMS AND EVEN PROPOSING
TO ECOWAS FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SUCH YOUTH PROGRAMS.
"...I do not see any morality in your analysis. Running errands for the
government...but why??? What I want to know is why he has to be a government
envoy when there are foreign affairs personnel who could have shown more
diplomacy and representation on the half the Gambia Government...." (Salifu)
NOT ONLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS OFFICIALS RUN ERRANDS FOR GOVERNMENTS, ANY
INFLUENTIAL PERSON (DEPENDING ON WHAT AREA ONE IS INFLUENTIAL) CAN BE A
GOVT. ENVOY.
"... Mr Gibba when has this man become a Gambian citizen, and since when
was he a diplomat representing the Gambia? Have you ever seen
Gambian citizen with double nationality apart from this man? I
believe this man bought his nationality with his rich. If he is a
Gambian/Malian why don't the Mali Government go to his rescue?...." (Y. Jatta)
MR. JATTA, SISSOHO IS NOT THE 1ST. AND ONLY ONE WITH DOUBLE CITIZENSHIP. WE
HAVE PEOPLE LIKE LOUIS FARRAKHAN AND A LONG LIST OF OTHER AFRICAN AMERICANS
AND EVEN EUROPEANS. WHAT IS WRONG WITH ISSUING CITIZENSHIP TO A MALIAN (ONE
OF OUR NEAREST NEIGHBORS) WHO HAPPENS TO HAVE CITIZENSHIP NOT ONLY IN GAMBIA
AND MALI BUT MANY OTHER COUNTRIES AND HAS INVESTMENTS IN GAMBIA, CREATING
EMPLOYMENT AT A TIME WHEN EVEN GAMBIAN BUSINESS MEN REFUSED TO INVEST THEIR
MONEY INTO THE COUNTRY'S ECONOMY. LASTLY, IF YOU ARE A JAMMEH SUPPORTER, SO
WHAT? HAVE I ANYWHERE AT ANYTIME TOLD THE LIST ANYTHING ABOUT ME BEING A PRO
OR ANTI JAMMEH. WHAT I BELIEF IS WHAT I ALL THE TIME TRY TO CONVEY WITH A
RESERVATION OF WHOM I SUPPORT OR DON'T SUPPORT - THIS MAY REMAIN A MYSTERY
TO MOST.
I HAVE WITNESSED MANY TIMES ON THIS LIST, PEOPLE BASING SO MANY NONSENSE
THEORIES AND EVEN PREDICTING CRISES ON PURE SPECULATIONS. WHAT HAPPENS AT
THE END OF THE DAY IS, AT THEIR DISAPPOINTMENTS, THINGS TURN OUT THE
OPPOSITE. SO, MANY A TIMES I WONDER, IS THIS AN OBJECTIVE ASSESSMENT OF THE
SITUATION OR MERELY AN INDIVIDUAL DISAPPROVAL OF THE REGIME. TO SOME, WHEN
SOMEONE LIKE ME COMMEND THE GOVT. FOR AN ACTION THEN IT IS "SUPPORTIVE" -
AND THAT SEEMS SO WRONG. WELL THE BOTTOM LINE IS, WHILE OTHERS LOOK ONLY FOR
WHAT THE GOVT. IS DOING SO WRONG OTHERS ARE CONCERNED WITH WHAT IT IS DOING
SO RIGHT. I (EMPHASIZED) WOULD RATHER SUPPORT MY GOVT. FOR STANDING FOR WHAT
IT BELIEFS IS IT'S INTERNATIONAL RIGHT (PARTICULARLY IN A CASE LIKE THIS)
THAN CRITICIZE IT. IF ANYONE CHOOSES TO BELITTLE HIS/HER GOVT., AS I HAVE
SEEN IN SOME CASES HERE, I CAN'T BE PART OF THAT.
"...Let me make it clear that I don't know all the details. He may, for
all I know be the next Gambian Messiah but until the government states
clearly their reasons for coming to his aid as they did with the
Gambian who died in England, I don't believe we should overtly commend
or criticize them..." (Latir)
LATIR, ONE THING WE KNOW IS, THE GOVT. IS COMING TO HIS AID WITH THE
JUSTIFICATION OF HE BEING A "GOVT. DIPLOMA". AND THE GOVT. HAS ALL RIGHTS TO
"COME TO HIS AID" IF INDEED, AS I SAID EARLIER ON, THIS CLAIM PERSISTS. I AM
COMMENDING THE GOVT.'S ACTION (EMPHASIZED) NOT THE REASON (EMPHASIZED) FOR
IT'S ACTION. A COMMENDATION OR CRITICISM OF THE LATTER WILL BE SERVED BETTER
ON ANOTHER ISSUE WHEN IT IS CLEAR TO ALL. OTHERWISE EVERYTHING SAID WILL BE
BASED ON SPECULATIONS WHICH MOST OF US SEEMS TO HAVE EXPERTISE ON.
I HOPE MY POSITION IS, FOR THE LAST TIME, COMPREHENDED ESPECIALLY BY THOSE
WHO SEEM TO BE OUT OF CONTEXT.
Regards,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
> Mr. Bass Drammeh,
>
> This Sissoko discussion is taking on a trend that many of us will want
> to avoid. I hope what some of us are doing is not siding with our govt.
> no matter what! People on this List lauded the efforts of our
> president when he took our sisters who ignorantly went to Kuwait(?)
> back to the Gambia. But coming to the defense of a Malian/Gambian
> as if there exists no Mali will ever continue to beg for answers.
>
> The only way that we can take each other seriously in our criticisms
> and praises of our rulers is when we do not turn a blind eye, a deaf
> ear, or a muted mouth to what our government does. Giving blanket
> support to any leader no matter what has never done good to any
> institution and our country is no exception.
>
>
> I say again, let us come down to mother earth and throw away our
> sentiments. Until then, history will always repeat itself. And for
> the Gambia, that history will always be one we will love to shy away
> from.
>
> Lamin Drammeh.
>
It is amzing that Mr Sissoho affaire is becoming an issue.
Given the little said so far about this man and his dealings
with the Gambia government I will continue to ask some more questions.
Who is this man? what makes him so valuable to the Gambian people that we
are ready to pay so much for? Perhaps those closer to the sources in
the Gambia (news media or whatever) can help us answer some of the
questions.
I think finding answers to these questions can only make Gambia a
better place. It would certainly prevent another 'Nigerian Oil'
scandal from happening.
One more question. Can someone tell us whether Mr Sissoho really pays
For the use of Banjul Airport by his airline?
Until we have answers I can only ask more questions!
Malanding Jaiteh
Unfortunately there's not more information available than we
got from US-newspapers. People in The Gambia are equally
worried and kept uninformed about the case than the people on
this list are.
What I don't understand: why do we have to discuss about
speculations, based on little or no information, trying to
interprete them and attacking the others assumed political
standing? I think there is no basis for a discussion, it's only
confusing, offending and not helping to clarify anything at
all.
No matter if someone is in support of one political party or
another: a government and its representatives are obliged to
conduct in a transparent way and to make sure that the public
is informed about their actions. This was and is not the case
in the Babanding-affair and this is what creates fear and
speculation. And this is in my opinion, what the government
should be blamed for. It's the only thing we can objectively
critisize: lack of information by the government.
....Andrea
The discussions on the Sissoho affair has brought to light a subject
that I feel should be addressed.
Andrea wrote:
"What I don't understand: why do we have to discuss about speculations,
based on little or no information, trying to interprete them and
attacking the others assumed political standing? I think there is no
basis for a discussion, it's only confusing, offending and not helping
to clarify anything at all."
One of the reasons why the Jawara administration was able to stay in
power for long so easily even though it performed so badly was because
of the lack of significant political discourse. Of course people have
always held political discussions but the lack of a real press and real
information meant that most of it was based on speculation and radio
Kang-Kang.
Indeed, when the Observer started publication, information started to
come out on a more frequent level. Competition forced the Point to turn
out more issues a week, and other periodicals started appearing with
more frequency. By the summer of 1993 you could turn to a paper
everyday, sometimes two or three to find information where barely three
years before, that would be difficult.
The problem, at least for that government, was that the information was
one way. One of their biggest mistakes, and the one that ultimately led
to their downfall is that these newspapers were coming out with
information, facts that were damaging and the government hardly
responded.
When five young soldiers took control of the country in July 1994, their
actions were easily justified because people knew, to a large degree
what was going on. I was present at the first press conference that was
given by the AFPRC and I can tell you that all the reasons that Jammeh
gave for overthrowing the Jawara regime could be found in the last six
issues of Foroyaa and past issues of at least three of four other
periodicals.
As time went on, animosity between the AFPRC and the press grew and soon
the council stopped talking to the local press altogether. As justified
as the council's actions might have been, this policy is now hurting the
government. Both APRC supporters and those who dislike the regime as
well as the other independent minded, the country as a whole, would be
better served if the government changed its policy towards the press.
This is why.
I think if you look back on all the government related issues we have
discussed on this list, on most occasions you will find that the force
of the arguments against the government are mostly fact driven - from
the Swiss bank affair to Sissoho. Bank accounts with millions deposited
were opened in the president's name, Sissoho bribed a customs official
and was granted a diplomatic passport, etc. I think if the government
had responded to these issues on a more open basis the dynamics of these
discussions would have been much different.
Many have attributed this policy to the former Secretary-General, now
Speaker of the National Assembly. It is worth noting that he too has
vowed not to speak to the press about Assembly matters. How does this
help the country?
With the advent of state television and the hold the government has on
Radio Gambia, the most popular form of communications in the country, I
think the the government can start holding more press conferences
without worrying about their statements being severely misconstrued by
the print media. Press conferences, if used properly, can be the most
important and effective public relations tool for a government and our
neighbours, from Senegal to Nigeria understand this.
By making their side of the issues clearer, they can one, help those who
are forced to speculation to defend them and two, they can make it more
difficult for detractors to argue against them.
Again, the cue needs to be taken from the demise of the Jawara regime to
see how important this is. At the end of the summer in 1993, Jawara was
away on business and vacation for about six weeks. During that time, it
seemed as though almost everyday one could look at the front pages of
the paper to find out about a new scandal or a new twist in an older
one. The observer sold out on many occasions because of these scandal
riddled sheets and I even witnessed several accounts of illiterate
people buying newspapers and asking others to translate articles for
them. When Jawara came back, he held one very brief press conference
and that was it. He later went on a "Meet the Farmers Tour" where he
met an unprecedented amount anti-government comments. I'm sure he will
never forget that trip. The unanswered allegations of corruption and
mismanagement continued for the next year and the rest is history.
Peace.
Lat
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
By Allieu Kamara
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Hundreds of professionals and
their families scrambled to leave Sierra Leone's capital Freetown by sea
Thursday, saying that the city had become unsafe since the May 25 coup
in the West African nation.
With regional giant Nigeria strengthening its naval presence off
the coast, scuffles broke out as hundreds of Sierra Leoneans lined the
Queen Elizabeth II pier in the city's main port, trying to board the
Africa Queen coaster, chartered by the Gambian government to evacuate
Gambians.
Diplomatic sources said that differences among Sierra Leone's
neighbors about the way forward put a question mark over the timing of
any military action to reinstate ousted civilian President Ahmad Tejan
Kabbah by force.
"There have been sporadic gunshots in the area of Freetown where I
live and looting has continued," Bernadette Cole, publicity officer for
Sierra Leone University, told Reuters.
"Freetown is a very unsafe place to be now. That's why I'm fleeing
to Gambia," she added.
The crowd included doctors, lawyers, teachers, university
professors and senior officials of the state telephone network.
Soldiers tried to control the crowd. At one point, the ship,
chartered by the Gambian government to evacuate 400 of its own
nationals, moved away from the quay after scuffles broke out.
Elsewhere, hundreds of civilians have been leaving the city daily
on foot with bundles of belongings on their heads.
Fighters of the rebel Revolutionary United Front, who have rallied
to the coup leaders, have been flooding into the city.
Sierra Leone's military leaders this week ordered people to turn up
for work or face dismissal, increasing pressure on the already
hard-pressed professional classes.
Nigeria has sent two more naval ships to Sierra Leone in a move
suggesting West Africa's major power remains committed to forcing coup
leaders there to restore democracy.
The frigate Aradu, flagship of the Nigerian navy, and the fast
attack boat Ekpe left to join two other Nigerian naval ships already in
waters off Sierra Leone, a military spokesman in Lagos said Wednesday.
He declined to comment on local newspaper reports that the
reinforcement of the Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG force meant an
attack was imminent.
"That is for the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States)
to say," he added. Nigeria's own military ruler Gen. Sani Abacha is the
current chairman of the regional grouping.
Diplomatic sources said that some of Sierra Leone's neighbors favor
a peaceful settlement to the crisis, with Ghana trying to put together a
peace package.
Nigerian troops clashed with dissident soldiers and their rebel
allies on June 2 after Nigerian gunboats shelled the city in a show of
force. The clash forced Nigerian troops on the defensive.
The United States, France and Lebanon are among a number of
countries who have evacuated their nationals.
Nigerian troops holding the international airport of Lungi across
the river mouth from the capital killed seven rebels in a clash Tuesday
night. Nigerian and dissident Sierra Leonean officers held talks and
agreed to calm passions on both sides.
Kabbah's 1996 election ended four years of army rule in what is one
of the world's poorest nations despite enormous mineral wealth, such as
diamonds. The rebels took up arms in 1991.
The coup leaders have accused Kabbah of blocking peace with the
rebels, humiliating the army and fomenting ethnic hatred by arming
Kamajor traditional hunter militias.
REUTER
Momodou,
Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not know if
it is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired by him. l do not
know of any other investments.
Jabou.
------------------------------
Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
> Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not know if
> it is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired by him. l do not
> know of any other investments.
The airline, Air Dabia, is operational along the West African corridor
route. Ghana Airways and ADC, a Nigerian airline, are experiencing some
problems so Dabia is gaining market share. I've heard the service is
quite good. His aides had stated last year that they were hoping to
open up a Banjul - US flight. Hopefully his current problems will not
prevent these plans from coming into fruition.
Peace.
Lat
Bass,
From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were sent to
Miami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back to
Gambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take the
planes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to who
actually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. The
million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.
Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he
infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the gov't,
which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was on gov't
bussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God's earth
did the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handed
techniques to purchase these airplanes?
Surely, there must be other sources by which they could acquire these
air-craft without subjecting our country to such embarassment. Furthermore,
unless they have some clear proof that Mr. Sissoho was framed, or unless he
was engaged in some legitimate transaction on behalf of the Gambia gov't, l
fail to see why the African diplomatic community is observing this so
closely, and why they deem it a case with important diplomatic ramifications
as the Senegalese ambassador was reported as saying. Maybe l missed some
important aspects of this discussion. From what l know now, it seems to be a
case that the govrnment of Gambia should not have involved themselves in, nor
claimed as their own because frnakly, bribery is not a means by which
governments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that can perhaps
shed some light on this.?
Jabou
<<Jabou!!
There is no love lust between Babanding and myself;at least,not after he
threw away half a million dollars in the U.S. just to impress.But having
said that,I believe it was very courageous of the
Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf of
the Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its agents
in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister than
bribing.If I personally have any criticism for our so-called diplomat
extraordinaire,that would be the sloppiness that led to his capture but not
at all the morality or lack of it of the act itself.
Regards Basss!!
Copyright 1997
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:33:56 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..
Message-ID: <970612163352_1824102820@emout05.mail.aol.com>
Mr. Sidibeh,
Well, l think to keep hoping is better than to give up hope altogether just
because prior plans did not come to fruition.
Jabou
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:43:31 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
Message-ID: <970612164326_1559919661@emout07.mail.aol.com>
Latir,
My sentiments exactly.
Jabou.
In a message dated 6/9/97 1:55:48 PM, you wrote:
<<
Let's get one thing straight and not allow ourselves to be fooled here.
Mr. Sissoho means much more to the government and some individuals there
then he does to our nation and that is why officials are going out on a
limb to help him. Mr. Sissoho has made the front pages of at least
three major papers here in the US and at a time when The Gambia needs to
uplift it's image abroad this really does not help.
This is not a case of our government coming to the aid of a poor Gambian
expatriate but rather one of trying to salvage someone whose character
and activities are dubious at the least.
The man receives the best lodging and security when he is in The Gambia
at the people's expense without nary an explanation as to why. He bought
a hotel from the Government with a twenty percent down payment and, to
the best of my knowledge, has yet to pay up the rest even though it was
due ages ago, has been renovated and is being run by his associates
while he spends hundreds of thousands of dollars in Miami.
Instead of commending our government for spending thousands of dollars
for flying high ranking officials to come to his aid and embarrassing
the country in the process, we should be asking them why. Why is this
man such a top priority? Why is this man given the VIP treatment both
at home and abroad?
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 22:55:30 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
Message-ID: <19970612215717.AAA47378@LOCALNAME>
On 12 Jun 97 at 15:12, Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
> Momodou,
>
> Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not
> know if it is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired
> by him. l do not know of any other investments.
>
Thanks for the information. Any more comment I could have said on
this Babanding affair has already been said by others.
There is no where in the present or former Gambian constitution which
gives any one the right to dual citizenship.
However, there are many Gambians out here in Scandinavia, Europe
and even in the U.S.A who have taken the nationality of their host
countries and who would like to maintain their Gambian nationality
too. These people have only one home which is The Gambia, no matter
which passports the have now.
Should they be allowed dual citizenship? Will it help stop the
brain drain, if they have a dual citizenship?
Any comments?
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:18:08 EST
From: "Alhagi Marong" <marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship
Message-ID: <199706122126.RAA19726@sirocco.CC.McGill.CA>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Hi Everyone,
I believe it was sometime last week that Lamin Drammeh addressed an
inquiry about the constitutional position on the question of dual
citizenship. I hope that this response is not too late.
May I also state that the views expressed here are based on the Draft
1996 Constitution, not the adopted one. However I think the present
document still serves as a useful guide because I don't believe the
citizenship provisions are affected by the revisions made.
Nonetheless I stand to be corrected by any other list member who has
a copy of the adopted 1996 constitution.
The question of citizenship is dealt with under sections 8 to 15 of
the Constitution of The Gambia. Four categories of citizens exist
under those provisions.They are citizenship by birth, by descent, by
registration and by naturalisation. I assume that the first two
categories do not need any explanation. A person can acquire Gambian
citizenship by registration if he/she is married to a Gambian
and been ordinarily resident in The Gambia since the marriage for a
period not less than seven years. A person can acquire citizenship
by naturalisation if he/she has been ordinarily resident in The
Gambia for not less than fifteen years, is of full age and capacity,
is of good character, shows an intention to permanently reside in The
Gambia and is capable of supporting himself/herself and any
dependants. In both cases, i.e registration and naturalisation, the
person has to make an application to the Secretary of State responsible for
citizenship matters i.e the Interior Minister.
On the question of dual citizenship, section 12 (4) provides that a
person cannot be naturalised as a citizen, unless he/she renounces
any other citizenship he held at the time of application. Under
section 13, the Secretary of State can apply to the High court for
any person who has acquired citizenship by registration or
naturalisation to be deprived his/her citizenship on the grounds inter
alia that the said person has acquired the citizenship of another
country, or voluntarily exercised citizenship rights in another
country or had within seven years after being registered or
naturalised, been convicted in any country of an offence involving
fraud, dishonesty or moral turpitude. From the said provision it seems therefore
that Gambian citizens who acquired such citizenship by naturalisation or
registration, cannot hold such citizenship simultaneously with
another citizenship.
However under section 13 (4), Gambian citizens by birth or descent,
cannot be denied such citizenship by reason of the fact that they
acquired the citizenship or nationality of another country.
To answer Mr. Drammeh's inquiry therefore, it seems that the legal
position is that whereas citizens by registration or naturalisation cannot
hold dual citizenship, citizens by birth or descent can so hold.
On the specific issue of Mr. Sisoho's 'citizenship', I am not really
sure what to say. This is for two main reasons; Under The Gambia's
Citizenship Investment Act passed in the early 1990s, non-Gambians
who invest sums in the Gambia in excess of $25000 may be confered
'investment citizenship' and given Gambian passports.Secondly under the
Executive Powers of the State, the President of the Republic is
responsible inter alia, for the foreign relations of the
Gambia. Section 79 (1) (b) of the Constitution empowers him in the
discharge of that function to , among other things, appoint the
principal representatives of the Gambia abroad.
Since I do not positively know what the legal authority for Mr.
Sissoho's 'citizenship' is, I am just speculating (which I hate to
do), that it might be some special status confered either under the Citizenship
Investment Act or the Executive powers of the President. On the question
whether such 'citizenship' can be held alongside another citizenship, it
seems to me that the Investment Citizenship Act does not envisage the
renunciation of one's previous citizenship since it was an
investment promotion exercise and did not require either residence or
allegiance on the part of those on whom it was confered. A similar
rationale seems to underlie the 'ambassadors at large' situation,
since I gather from the contributions on the list that the government
is saying it appointed Sissoho as ambassador to promote trade and
investment in the Gambia
I hope Mr. Drammeh and all other interested persons find the above
information useful.
Alaji.
------------------------------
Date: 12 Jun 1997 21:16:37 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: What's She Doing There?
Message-ID: <2539515870.49621226@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 08-Jun-97 ***
Title: AFRICA-OAU: What's She Doing There?
By Patricia A. Made
HARARE, Jun 8 (IPS) - A young Zimbabwean man was quite surprised
when he looked at a front-page photograph of the African leaders
who attended a just-ended Organisation of African Unity (OAU)
summit here.
Sitting in the middle of the picture, which appeared in
Zimbabwe's main daily newspaper, was an elegantly dressed woman
peering out with the same confidence as her male counterparts.
''What's she doing there?'' he asked, thinking that one of the
First Ladies had wandered into a picture of the more than 30
African heads of state by accident.
The sight of Liberian interim leader Ruth Perry among the African
heads attending the 33rd OAU summit brought quite a few stares of
amazement, but also pride from women in this Southern African
country who got a glimpse of the first African woman to head a
government.
''It took patience to get to where I am today,'' said Perry when
she addressed Zimbabwean women's groups last week. ''The first
thing I did when I was appointed to the head of the interim
council governing the transition in Liberia was to say a prayer,''
she added.
(The transitional government was set up under a peace agreement
between rival Liberian armed factions. Its mandate will end after
elections scheduled for mid-July.)
The recipe for leadership, the Liberian leader explained, is to
be ''firm, flexible, loving, kind and patient''. Women have all of
these qualities, she said, but she was quick to add that her
leadership has been a challenge. Perry said she was writing a book
entitled ''My Life in a Cage' about her political experience at
the top.
While Perry has been successful in breaking through the cage of
male power at the top of the political pyramid, the OAU itself has
yet to fully integrate Africa's women into its leadership
structures.
''The OAU Secretariat is a male bastion. Women are nowhere (in
the Addis Ababa-based Secretariat's leadership),'' said Joyce
Mends-Cole, the Senior Regional Gender Advisor for the United
Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
''Salim Ahmed Salim, the re-elected OAU Secretary-General, should
use the next four years for transformative leadership to increase
the number of women in leadership positions within the OAU and to
mainstream the perspective of women in OAU issues,'' added Mends-
Cole who is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The OAU Secretary-General, who was re-elected at the Jun. 2-4
summit, and the five Assistant Secretary-Generals are all men. Of
the five directors or heads of divisions within the organisation,
only one is a woman, said Yetunde Teriba, Women's Affairs Officer
in the OAU Women's Unit.
''The OAU is a reflection of the member states. There are not
many women in key decision-making positions both within the OAU
Secretariat and within African governments,'' Teriba said, adding
that the bulk of the women at the OAU headquarters are found in
administration as secretaries.
According to the OAU Women's Affairs Officer, the existence of a
women's unit, ''does not mean that gender mainstreaming is taking
place'' within the organisation.
The main programmes of the unit emanate from two documents -- the
1991 Abuja Treaty on the creation of an African Economic
Community, and the 1994 African Platform for the Advancement of
Women, adopted in Dakar, Senegal, Teriba explained. Article 75 of
the Abuja Treaty, she added, is on the economic empowerment of
women.
''The unit is still marginalised, but we try to work with all
divisions within the OAU to influence policy and the recruitment
of more women to higher posts in the secretariat,'' Teriba said.
Mends-Cole said the unit ''has struggled valiantly to put women's
issues on the (OAU) agenda, but it does not work in an enabling
environment and does not have the resources''. There are only two
people in the unit. Teriba said a third person was now being
recruited.
''The women's unit should be moved under the direct supervision
of the Secretary-General's office in order to give it added
authority and visibility,'' Mends-Cole said. ''This would show the
Secretary-General's seriousness about the advancement of women, as
well as putting more women into top decision-making posts.''
''Many Africans and the donors really want to see the
transformation of the OAU so that it becomes a responsive
institution that all Africans can look to. African women cannot
feel represented by the organisation if they are not there,''
Mends-Cole added.
Teriba noted that getting women into top positions within the
African body is just half of the battle.
''Several years ago, we carried out a study on female
participation in ministerial meetings of the OAU... in other
words, of those who sit behind the microphone. We found that women
ministers ( of foreign affairs, health, labour, etc) are few. And
now, we have noted the participation of only two women in recent
ministerial meetings,'' Teriba said.
The Council of Ministers within the OAU consists of ministers
heading foreign affairs and other portfolios and meets twice a
year, with provision for extraordinary sessions.
''At the Harare OAU Foreign Ministers meeting (prior to the
summit), there was only one female voice behind the microphone,''
Teriba added.
During the OAU's recent deliberations in Harare, which was also
the first meeting of the African Economic Community, women
featured on the agenda only twice, and both occasions dealt with
the issue of peace.
''They agreed to the creation of the Women's Commission for
Peace, which will fall under the OAU,'' said Mends-Cole, who is
from Liberia. ''In the early days of the ministerial meeting, it
seemed as if the commission was about to be derailed, and if it
had not been for the lobbying efforts of committed women, its
creation might have been pushed back.''
The Commission will be a mechanism on peace working with the
central OAU organ. The autonomous body will consist of 16 women --
four from West Africa, and three each from East, Central,
Southern, and North Africa.
The second mention of women at the 33rd OAU summit came when
Maryam Abacha of Nigeria addressed the Heads of State on a peace
initiative started by Africa's First Ladies at the Fourth World
Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, and developed further at a
major meeting they had in Abuja last month.
''The OAU must be encouraged to see that a change will not
benefit women only,'' Mends-Cole said. ''The issues facing Africa
need a strong partnership between men and women.
''The OAU should be taking the lead on gender equality by
ensuring gender equality within the OAU Secretariat, and it should
be an advocate for gender equality and the mainstreaming of gender
in development. This would be to the benefit of all (African)
countries and for all our people.'' (END/IPS/PM/KB/97)
Origin: <APC&1'0'5490880c'2a7@igc.apc.org>
Date: 11 Jun 1997 16:10:39 -0800 (PST)
X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org
Lines: 173
Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:34:10 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: African wants the bribery charges dropped
Message-ID: <970612173224_-1128299685@emout03.mail.aol.com>
This is precisely the kind of view that the rest of the World will have of us
Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:43:55 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
Message-ID: <33A06D9B.58DAE240@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Gunjur@aol.com wrote:
> Bass,
> From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were sent to
> Miami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back to
> Gambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take the
> planes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to who
> actually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. The
> million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.
> Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he
> infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the gov't,
[...]
> governments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that can perhaps
> shed some light on this.?
Here are two excerpts from the AP story I forwarded earlier by David
Royse:
"Sissoko says it was a cultural misunderstanding. Prosecutors say he
wanted to use his money and influence to bypass normal export channels.
Either way, Sissoko pleaded guilty to paying an illegal gratuity. A
judge sentenced him to four months in prison with credit for time
already served, meaning he had to spend an additional 45 days in jail.
The sentence was the lightest Sissoko could get. He was so pleased he
kept on giving -- this time a new $65,000 Mercedes to each of his three
lawyers."
"Sissoko was seen recently at a downtown Miami hotel with Sarkis
Soghanalian, who went to federal prison for trying to sell 103 U.S.
combat helicopters to Iraq in 1983. Sissoko was not aware of the arms
merchant's background and has had no business dealing with him, an aide
to Sissoko said.
Just before his arrest, Sissoko planned to go to a White House dinner
where a fund-raiser planned to solicit a contribution to the Democratic
National Committee, already under fire for taking contributions from
foreigners in exchange for meetings with high-level officials.
The fund-raiser, John Catsimatidis, told The New York Times that
Sissoko never made a contribution.
At Sissoko's sentencing, high-powered attorneys, including former
U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana, and top diplomats from several African
nations rushed to his defense when he was accused of paying the customs
agent to help expedite the delivery of the choppers.
Sissoko said one was intended as an air ambulance for poor villages
in Gambia. The other, he said, was meant for his start-up airline, Air
Dabia.
Sissoko said he thought there was no other way to get the helicopters
out of the United States. He said he was told by the customs agent that
he needed a special federal license to get the choppers out. But he was
told that it would cost $30,000.
"They asked for something -- and we were afraid to refuse," he said.
John Mayer, a Dutch businessman who is a partner with Sissoko in a
hotel development in Spain, said the West African collided with a legal
system and a way of doing business that he didn't understand.
"He is suddenly now being faced with the facts of life as he didn't
know them," Mayer said.
After Sissoko's release from prison, he will serve four more months
under house arrest in Miami before being deported."
******************************************************
Based on what Sissoho has said or testified, the attempted purchase of
those helicopters was personal and not government related. I am by no
means a legal expert but I would think that the "diplomatic immunity"
defence should have been used much earlier, perhaps to prevent his
arraignment or as I stated earlier, when his was being held by the Swiss
authorities. It is now being used for sentencing purposes after he has
already plead guilty to the charges.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 22:35:47 -0400 (EDT)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Member List
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10320 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:59:02
|
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 11:45:36 +0900 (JST)
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship
Message-ID: <199706130240.LAA08008@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia,
Hopefully we can make use of all the fine brains we have
in our midst. Alagie Marong, a fine student of law and a
legal practitioner who is `au fait' with the laws of our
country, posted two fine articles on dual citizenship in
the Gambia and on the ramifications of Ecowas
intervention in Sierra Leone. Both topics deserve
greater attention and discussion from List members.
The Sierra Leonean situation is a lesson for all
countries in the sub-region. Not only does it portray
the difficulties that soldiers who tasted the 'honey' of
power have with relinquishing their grip and going where
they belong, it also captures the intricacies of
national governance. Ethnic and religious insensitivity
by leaders who tend to surround themselves with their
kith and kin would always fester antagonism. Appointments
that are devoid of merit (training and experience) and
based more on who I like shall never lead us to
prosperity. The claims made by the coup leaders in
Sierra Leone made not be genuine, but they bring to the
forefront of discussions how we should manage our
multi-cultural societies. Our leaders must become more
accountable to the people and then and only then do they
deserve our cooperation. I hope that other leaders are
learning from this unfortunate situation which can hunt
and haunt any country in the region. what makes us
human is our ability to learn from the past and better
our future. Otherwise, our existence is questionable.
The issue of dual citizenship seems too complex for
legal morons like me to understand. But how do we
implicitly allow some people dual or multi-citizenship
while others are denied the opportunity? I have always
questioned the ridiculous investment incentive package
we had in the early 1990s wherein $25000 assures you
Gambian citizenship. What a cheap sale! Tell me, do
we still have that incentive? Has it been put to good
use in the past? Shouldn't the issue be re-discussed?
Are there any limits on the powers of the president to
dole out Gambian citizenship? Besides, does such
conferred citizenship mean diplomatic immunity? Don't
Gambians have the right to know who is representing
abroad? The silence will never help us; it will always
hurt!
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 05:32:27 GMT
From: EBRIMA SALL <ebrima@sonatel.senet.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Member List
Message-ID: <199706130532.FAA10424@sv2.sonatel.senet.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Thanks Mamadou!
Waaaw!!
Well.
Hope other fora will be created (in cyberspace, as well as "right here on
earth"), and that this culture of serious and open debate on Gambian,
African and global issues exists and becomes widely shared inside The Gambia
as well.
Ebrima.
At 09:06 12/06/97 +0200, you wrote:
>Here is the current member list as requested by some members.
>Please let us know if you find an address of a friend which is not
>being used.
>
>Regards
>Momodou Camara
>
>
>--- Here is the current list of non-concealed subscribers:
>
>
>number of subscribers: 248 (248 shown here)
Ebrima Sall
CODESRIA
Box 3304, Dakar
Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)
Fax:+221-241289
E-mail:codesria@sonatel.senet.net
----------------------------------------
Ebrima Sall
Box 16011
Dakar-Fann
Senegal
Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)
E-mail:ebrima@sonatel.senet.net
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 03:23:16 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship
Message-ID: <33A0F563.6AA419B5@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I agree completely with Lamin. Mr. Marong, you are guilty of accounting
for a considerable amount of the Gambian brain drain. You are hereby
sentenced to go home soon and help save your country!
Your piece on the situation in Sierra Leone and its ramifications on
international law and regional politics is one that I think everyone who
is at least interested in West Africa should take their time to read,
digest and consider as you analyse the events unfolding in that country.
Perhaps someone, hopefully with intelligence that approaches that of Mr.
Marong, should take either the side of Nigeria or the coup leaders and
discuss how the various ramifications mentioned applies to the actions
taken by the respective sides of the conflict.
On the issue of dual citizenship and how it is addressed in the
constitution, I can only offer a personal account to add to what has
already been eloquently explained.
As someone who was born in the US to Gambian parents, I am directly
affected by the issue.
I have often used the same analysis in justifying my dual nationality
and what I perceive as my right to dual citizenship but just last year I
was told by immigration authorities that I was wrong.
I wonder if you or anyone else knows about any laws apart from what is
written in the constitution to back up what you say here:
"However under section 13 (4), Gambian citizens by birth or descent,
cannot be denied such citizenship by reason of the fact that they
acquired the citizenship or nationality of another country."
The policy of the Department of Immigration is that all Gambians must
give up all other citizenship to retain their Gambian status,
irrespective of how that other citizenship is attained. I have argued
that this policy is unconstitutional (even based on the 1970
constitution) but I wonder whether it is a misconstrued policy or one
based on an actually legislated law.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 05:19:22 +-300
From: National Computer Centre <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
Message-ID: <01BC77E4.64663540@diea.qatar.net.qa>
..
JABBOU!!
The
million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.
Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he
infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the
gov't,
which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was on
gov't
bussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God's
earth
did the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handed
techniques to purchase these airplanes?
MR.SISSOKO'S ATTEMPT TO BUY PLANES DIDN'T NECESSARILY HAVE TO BE ON BEHALF
OF THE GOV.TO WARRANT INTERVENTION FROM BANJUL.THE MERE FACT THAT THOSE
PLANES WERE MEANT TO BE RESIDENT IN THE GAMBIA WAS MORE THAN
SUFFICIENT.PLANES ARE NOT PEANUTS, BUT HUGE ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL ASSETS
THAT AUTOMATICALLY BRING WITH THEM NOT ONLY EMPLOYMENT BUT ALSO A TECHNICAL
CULTURE THAT ERSTWHILE SLEEPY LITTLE COUNTRIES LIKE "FOR THE GAMBIA"
DESPARATELY NEED.WHEN AMERICA A FEW YEARS AGO ANNIHILATED TWO HUNDRED AND
FIFTY
THOUSAND IRAQIS,IT DIDN'T DO IT ON BEHALF OF THE AMERICAN GOV.,BUT ON
BEHALF OF THE THE AMERICAN PETROL COMPANIES WHOSE INVESTMENTS WOULD
DEFINITELY BE JEOPARDIZED HAD IRAQ
BEEN SUCESSFUL IN ITS ATTEMPT TO CONTROL THE PETROL WELLS OF KUWAIT AND
SAUDI ARABIA.
WHAT EVERYBODY,ESPECIALLY THE GAMBIANS,ON THIS LIST MUST UNDERSTAND IS THAT
THERE IS AN ENTIRELY NEW BALL GAME IN BANJUL.I AM TOTALLY MESMERISED BY THE
FACT THAT EVEN THOUGH
OUR BUYAM BOY NEVER ATTENDED AN Ivy League SCHOOL,HE ALMOST
PERFECTLY UNDERSTANDS HOW THE BIG GAME IS PLAYED.HE SOMEHOW UNDERSTANDS
,AS DR.HENRY KISINGER WOULD ARGUE,THAT THE NATIONAL INTEREST OF A NATION
MUST NOT BE HELD HOSTAGE BY CONVENTIONAL MORALITY.IT IS REALLY AMAZING HOW
THE JAWARA CULTURE OF "GOOD IMAGE,OUR REPUTATION,QUIET LITTLE COUNTRY
ETC..." STILL AFFECTS OUR POLITICAL PERSPECTIVES, EVEN THOUGH ITS
BANKRUPTCY CANNOT BE OVERSTATED;BUT AS BOB MARLEY WOULD SAY: THREE DECADES
OF PACIFICATION "CANNOT BE ERASED SO EASILYYYYYY!"
THE BAD NEWS IS THAT THOSE OF US WHO ARE EASILY SUSEPTIBLE TO BLUSHINGS AND
EMBARASSMENTS,MAYBE WE SHOULD BRACE OURSELVES FOR MORE MIAMI-LIKE
SITUATIONS TO COME.AND THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT AS A RESULT OF THIS
FIASCO,MAYBE MARIAMA DARBOE,THE FRENCH PILOT,THE AMBASSADOR AND THE GAMBIAN
GOV. OR ANY OTHER GAMBIAN AGENTS IN THE FUTURE WOULD READ THEIR NOTES MUCH
MORE THOROUGHLY NEXT TIME AND DO A BETTER JOB,SO THAT NONE OF US WOULD HAVE
TO BLUSH AGAIN.
REGARDS BASSS!!
----------
From: Gunjur@aol.com[SMTP:Gunjur@aol.com]
Sent: 06/OYN/1418 07:18 a
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
Bass,
From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were sent
to
Miami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back to
Gambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take the
planes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to who
actually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. The
million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.
Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he
infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the
gov't,
which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was on
gov't
bussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God's
earth
did the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handed
techniques to purchase these airplanes?
Surely, there must be other sources by which they could acquire these
air-craft without subjecting our country to such embarassment. Furthermore,
unless they have some clear proof that Mr. Sissoho was framed, or unless he
was engaged in some legitimate transaction on behalf of the Gambia gov't, l
fail to see why the African diplomatic community is observing this so
closely, and why they deem it a case with important diplomatic
ramifications
as the Senegalese ambassador was reported as saying. Maybe l missed some
important aspects of this discussion. From what l know now, it seems to be
a
case that the govrnment of Gambia should not have involved themselves in,
nor
claimed as their own because frnakly, bribery is not a means by which
governments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that can
perhaps
shed some light on this.?
Jabou
In a message dated 6/8/97 9:03:59 AM, you wrote:
<<Jabou!!
There is no love lust between Babanding and myself;at least,not after he
threw away half a million dollars in the U.S. just to impress.But having
said that,I believe it was very courageous of the
Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf of
the Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its agents
in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister than
bribing.If I personally have any criticism for our so-called diplomat
extraordinaire,that would be the sloppiness that led to his capture but not
at all the morality or lack of it of the act itself.
Regards Basss!!
----------
From: Gunjur@aol.com[SMTP:Gunjur@aol.com]
Sent: 02/OYN/1418 12:36 O
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
Oh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambia
gov't
to say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actually
bribing U.S.. agents or officials?
Jabou.
In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:
<<MIAMI, June 6 (UPI S) -- An African millionaire facing prison time for
bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of
diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani
Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and
political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.
Copyright 1997
----------------------- Headers --------------------------------
>From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jun 6 14:19:07 1997
Return-Path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu>
Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu
[140.142.56.3])
by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)
with ESMTP id OAA11865;
Fri, 6 Jun 1997 14:18:57 -0400 (EDT)
Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
SMTP
id LAA15054; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:47 -0700
Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])
by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
ESMTP
id LAA04604 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Fri, 6 Jun 1997
11:18:28 -0700
Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net
[204.250.46.50])
by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP
id LAA14849 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:25
-0700
Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust116.Max39.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET
[153.35.19.116])
by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11708
>>
----------------------- Headers --------------------------------
>From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sun Jun 8 10:02:26 1997
Return-Path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu>
Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu
[140.142.56.1])
by emin07.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)
with ESMTP id KAA09812;
Sun, 8 Jun 1997 10:02:19 -0400 (EDT)
Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])
by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
SMTP
id GAA16531; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 06:59:30 -0700
Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])
by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with
ESMTP
id GAA05742 for <gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu>; Sun, 8 Jun 1997
06:56:19 -0700
Received: from ns1. (ns1.qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.10])
by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP
id GAA18044 for <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 06:56:15
-0700
Received: from qatar.net.qa by ns1. (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)
id QAA25190; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 16:56:24 -0300
Received: from dicc.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)
id QAA19829; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 16:52:30 -0300
Received: by dicc.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mail
id <01A8EDA5.B490E6A0@dicc.qatar.net.qa>; Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:56:48 +-300
Message-Id: <01A8EDA5.B490E6A0@dicc.qatar.net.qa>
Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:56:37 +-300
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Precedence: bulk
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <kolls567@qatar.net.qa>
To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped
X-To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
X-MS-Attachment: WINMAIL.DAT 0 00-00-1980 00:00
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 03:51:51 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Nigeria defends role in Sierra Leone
Message-ID: <33A0FC17.568840D6@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.
LAGOS, June 12 (Reuter) - Foreign Minister Tom Ikimi on Thursday
staunchly defended Nigeria's intervention in Sierra Leone, saying it was
the country's duty to maintain stability in West Africa, state radio
reported.
"It is our duty to ensure that there is peace and stability in our
sub-region because if Sierra Leone were to be destabilised, it will
destabilise neighbouring countries and would cut across to Nigeria," the
radio quoted him as saying in a telephone interview.
Defence headquarters Colonel Godwin Ugbo said Nigeria was not on an
expansionist mission in Sierra Leone.
"We are not at war with any neighbouring country. We have to be
clear on this. We only implement the decision of ECOWAS (Economic
Community of West African States," he told reporters.
Nigeria forms the backbone of a West African force ECOMOG stationed
in Sierra Leone with the aim of restoring to power the elected president
who was deposed in a coup on May 25.
Ikimi said recent events vindicated Nigeria's intervention, since
help was unlikely to come from outside the sub-region.
"All the foreign countries have done was to go to Sierra Leone and
airlift their nationals to safety and allow the nationals of Sierra
Leone and other countries of the sub-region to suffer. We feel it is our
duty to look after ourselves."
On June 2 Nigerian gunboats off the Sierra Leonian coast bombarded
positions held by the coup makers but the Sierra Leonian army and their
allies of the rebel Revolutionary United Front responded by attacking a
hotel in Freetown protected by Nigerian troops before a truce was
agreed.
There was a brief exchange of fire between ECOMOG forces and Sierra
Leonian soldiers on June 10.
Speaking on ECOMOG's chances of dislodging the coup makers, Ikimi
said "there is always the chance that you will succeed and there is a
chance that you will not succeed, but it will not be because we did not
try."
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 09:28:45 +0200
From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..
Message-ID: <199706131104.NAA22828@d1o2.telia.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Sister Jabou,
I think so too. I believe it is hope, even if sometimes unreasonable, tha=
t
is responsible for Africa's very low suicide rates. Our joy for living is
just too great and we should all be very very proud of that. Inspite of t=
he
endless list of orbituaries (mass starvation, drought, coups d=E9tat, war=
s,
refugees, aids, ebola, corruption) and the horror we face from modern-day
cannibals like Mobutu, Sassou Nguesso, etc. we go on hoping and hoping th=
at
things will be better.=20
I think that we simply differ in where we find our reasons for hope?
Have a very nice week-end.
Sidibeh.=20
----------
> Fr=E5n: Gunjur@AOL.COM
> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..
> Datum: den 12 juni 1997 22:33
>=20
> Mr. Sidibeh,
>=20
> Well, l think to keep hoping is better than to give up hope altogether
just
> because prior plans did not come to fruition.
>=20
> Jabou
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:20:45 +0200
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Tips for a tour up Gambia
Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=DKDIFS02-970613132045Z-2707@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Friends,=20
please give me small tips, because I will soon start the detailed
planning of my next tour to The Gambia, october-november 97.
I have many friends and families, whom I have to see. But this time I
also want to go up river. Soma, Mansa Konko and FaraFenni has been the
farest till now. But I would like to go to the far end, the outpost if
possible !!
The Gambia is hosting the A. Cabral Cup in football, and even the danish
coach is allready out of the country again, I=B4ll be there for all the
Gambians matches. And "our" small educational project of the Gambia
College will also have my attention and take some of my time. So where
to go, what to recommend me to visit/see after SOMA, is up to you -
"folks". I know the resthouses, I am familiar to the transport-system,
but if you have good ideas on accomodation, transport, people and places
to see, so please send them. It=B4s your chance to form my view of the
Gambia. I=B4m open-minded, interested in people, cultural activities,
daily life, and I have planned to see the Megalites, but also the
hospital, which the new government has put investment into. Please send
all recommendations, advices, tips on my adress: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk.=20
Thanks Asbj=F8rn
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:03:36 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970613142309.5883B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE
It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed =
=20
to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would =
=20
be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20
can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20
change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20
make our education system more suited to other needs.
However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20
exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20
problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20
policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20
do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20
necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20
Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =20
in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done =
=20
is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20
taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20
cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20
Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20
informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20
attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, =
=20
effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =20
For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20
such by the people for whom it is intended.
The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =20
circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =20
not to go about changing cultural practices.
On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20
Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:
> Malanding, and M. Njie,
> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start
> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony
> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such
> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural
> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather
> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend who=
se
> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of =
my
> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is
> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat chaotic=
..
> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed =
to
> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and maki=
ng
> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are
> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may
> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to liv=
e
> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own
> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for
> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and n=
ow
> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it th=
at
> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural outlook=
)
> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is n=
ot
> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed
> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic
> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20
> Sidibeh.
> =20
>=20
> ----------
> > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..
> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36
> >=20
> > Momodou,
> > I think you have some valid points when you say:
> >=20
> >=20
> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=
y
> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is
> > going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=
d
> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =
be
> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=
?
> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and
> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for
> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings
> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance
> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for
> instanc....
> >=20
> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really
> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=
s
> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that
> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,
> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the
> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse
> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=
h.
> =20
> >=20
> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is
> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=
nk
> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse
> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems
> tend to be different.=20
> >=20
> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for
> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20
> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we
> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=
r
> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was
> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=
ul
> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =
to
> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.
> >=20
> > Malanding
>=20
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:09:09 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al.. , (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970613150746.5883C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:03:36 +0100 (BST)
From: M. Njie <mn015@STUDENTS.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
=20
to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would =
=20
be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20
can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20
change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20
make our education system more suited to other needs.
However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20
exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20
problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20
policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20
do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20
necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20
Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =20
in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done =
=20
is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20
taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20
cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20
Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20
informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20
attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, =
=20
effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =20
For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20
such by the people for whom it is intended.
The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =20
circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =20
not to go about changing cultural practices.
Peace,
Momodou
On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20
Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:
> Malanding, and M. Njie,
> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start
> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony
> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such
> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural
> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather
> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend who=
se
> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of =
my
> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is
> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat chaotic=
..
> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed =
to
> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and maki=
ng
> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are
> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may
> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to liv=
e
> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own
> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for
> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and n=
ow
> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it th=
at
> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural outlook=
)
> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is n=
ot
> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed
> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic
> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20
> Sidibeh.
> =20
>=20
> ----------
> > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
> <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..
> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36
> >=20
> > Momodou,
> > I think you have some valid points when you say:
> >=20
> >=20
> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=
y
> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is
> > going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=
d
> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =
be
> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=
?
> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and
> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for
> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings
> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance
> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for
> instanc....
> >=20
> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really
> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=
s
> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that
> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,
> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the
> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse
> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=
h.
> =20
> >=20
> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is
> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=
nk
> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse
> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems
> tend to be different.=20
> >=20
> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for
> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20
> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we
> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=
r
> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was
> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=
ul
> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =
to
> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.
> >=20
> > Malanding
>=20
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:02:55 -0400 (EDT)
From: SAJOKONO@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:African wants bribery charges dropped; Gambia Gov't. evacuates citizens
Message-ID: <970613150007_-1731786394@emout19.mail.aol.com>
y Allieu Kamara
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Hundreds of professionals and their
families scrambled to leave Sierra Leone's capital Freetown by sea Thursday,
saying that the city had become unsafe since the May 25 coup in the West
African nation.
With regional giant Nigeria strengthening its naval presence off the coast,
scuffles broke out as hundreds of Sierra Leoneans lined the Queen Elizabeth
II pier in the city's main port, trying to board the Africa Queen coaster,
chartered by the Gambian government to evacuate Gambians.
Diplomatic sources said that differences among Sierra Leone's neighbors about
the way forward put a question mark over the timing of any military action to
reinstate ousted civilian President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah by force.
``There have been sporadic gunshots in the area of Freetown where I live and
looting has continued,'' Bernadette Cole, publicity officer for Sierra Leone
University, told Reuters.
``Freetown is a very unsafe place to be now. That's why I'm fleeing to
Gambia,'' she added.
The crowd included doctors, lawyers, teachers, university professors and
senior officials of the state telephone network.
Soldiers tried to control the crowd. At one point, the ship, chartered by the
Gambian government to evacuate 400 of its own nationals, moved away from the
quay after scuffles broke out.
Elsewhere, hundreds of civilians have been leaving the city daily on foot
with bundles of belongings on their heads.
Fighters of the rebel Revolutionary United Front, who have rallied to the
coup leaders, have been flooding into the city.
Sierra Leone's military leaders this week ordered people to turn up for work
or face dismissal, increasing pressure on the already hard-pressed
professional classes.
Nigeria has sent two more naval ships to Sierra Leone in a move suggesting
West Africa's major power remains committed to forcing coup leaders there to
restore democracy.
The frigate Aradu, flagship of the Nigerian navy, and the fast attack boat
Ekpe left to join two other Nigerian naval ships already in waters off Sierra
Leone, a military spokesman in Lagos said Wednesday.
He declined to comment on local newspaper reports that the reinforcement of
the Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG force meant an attack was imminent.
``That is for the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) to
say,'' he added. Nigeria's own military ruler Gen. Sani Abacha is the current
chairman of the regional grouping.
Diplomatic sources said that some of Sierra Leone's neighbors favor a
peaceful settlement to the crisis, with Ghana trying to put together a peace
package.
Nigerian troops clashed with dissident soldiers and their rebel allies on
June 2 after Nigerian gunboats shelled the city in a show of force. The clash
forced Nigerian troops on the defensive.
The United States, France and Lebanon are among a number of countries who
have evacuated their nationals.
Nigerian troops holding the international airport of Lungi across the river
mouth from the capital killed seven rebels in a clash Tuesday night. Nigerian
and dissident Sierra Leonean officers held talks and agreed to calm passions
on both sides.
Kabbah's 1996 election ended four years of army rule in what is one of the
world's poorest nations despite enormous mineral wealth, such as diamonds.
The rebels took up arms in 1991.
The coup leaders have accused Kabbah of blocking peace with the rebels,
humiliating the army and fomenting ethnic hatred by arming Kamajor
traditional hunter militias.
13:46 06-12-
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 16:42:29 EST
From: "Alhagi Marong" <marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship
Message-ID: <199706132054.QAA10307@sirocco.CC.McGill.CA>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Hi,
Thanks Lamin and Lat for your encouraging remarks. I am pleased that
some people found my contributions useful. On the further issue of
immigration officials demanding that Gambian citizens renounce all
other citizenship, I really don't know of any other law that confers
such power on them. However perhaps it may be worthwhile to quote the
provision of section 13(4) in extenso, as I believe it puts it beyond
doubt that citizens by birth or descent cannot be deprived of their
citizenship on the grounds of the acquisition of another nationality
or indeed for any other reason.
The provision reads;
13(4)"Nothing in this or any other provision of this Constituition or
any other law shall be construed as depriving, or authorising any
person or authority to deprive, any citizen of The Gambia by birth or
descent of his or her citizenship of The Gambia whether on account of
such citizen's holding the citizenship or nationality of some other
country or for any other cause"
The provision is in view clear and unambigous and is expressed to
take precedence over any other provision of the constitution or any
other law. So Lat, even if there exists another legal provision
(which I seriously doubt), because the Constitution is the supreme
law of the land, it will take precedence over any inconsistent law.
Alaji.
------------------------------
Date: 13 Jun 1997 21:02:16 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE: Ousted Government War
Message-ID: <3021660061.54742145@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 09-Jun-97 ***
Title: SIERRA LEONE: Ousted Government Warns of New Threat from Junta
UNITED NATIONS, Jun 9 (IPS) - Sierra Leone officials loyal to the
country's ousted president, Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, are warning the
United Nations that they and their supporters are potential
targets of a wave of violence if other nations intervene to
reverse last month's coup.
James Jonah, Sierra Leone's U.N. ambassador and a Kabbah
loyalist, Monday passed on to the U.N. Security Council
information indicating that the junta led by Col. Johnny Paul
Koromah was preparing to attack Kabbah supporters if Nigeria and
other regional countries tried to end the coup by force.
Jonah's own family was not exempt, said the envoy, a former
senior U.N. official. ''Military personnel went to the homes of my
relatives to warn them that, unless I condemned any Nigerian
intervention, they will be killed,'' he claimed. At least three of
his brothers were threatened over the weekend, Jonah said.
Mediators from the Economic Community of West African States
(ECOWAS), led by envoys from the Ghanaian government, have
travelled to several regional capitals in recent days to mediate
between the junta and its opponents.
But although Jonah said that Kabbah was willing to give time
for the mediation effort to work, ECOWAS -- and more specifically
Nigeria, the region's dominant power -- are also considering the
possibility of armed intervention.
The Organisation of African Unity (OAU), in its meeting in
Harare last week, strongly condemned the coup, and OAU Secretary-
General Salim Lone warned, ''In the interests of both Sierra Leone
and Africa as a whole, everything must be done to restore
Constitutional legality to that country.''
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan advised all African leaders
to isolate any regime which comes to power through force.
Yet efforts to reverse the May 25 coup have so far been
tentative. An early attempt by the Nigerian Army to shell
Koromah's military headquarters provoked the junta to retaliate by
capturing Nigerian forces stationed at a hotel in the country's
capital, Freetown.
Since then, both sides have attempted to use peaceful means to
resolve the crisis. Jonah promised that the Kabbah government
would consider all the problems that gave rise to the coup,
including low pay for Sierra Leone's soldiers and the
demobilisation of an independent fighting force, the Kamajors.
But those steps may not be enough to placate the rebel
Revolutionary United Front (RUF), which has joined the People's
Army regime created by Koromah. The RUF, which had begun a peace
process with Kabbah's government last year, has sent hundreds of
fighters into Freetown in recent days in support of the junta,
even though the rebels' leader, Foday Sankoh, remains under house
arrest in Nigeria.
It was RUF opposition, Jonah said, that scuppered a recent
agreement offered by Kabbah's government intended to address the
grievances of the junior officers loyal to Koromah. ''I was told
that the RUF opposed it, that they have a separate agenda,'' the
U.N. envoy told IPS. ''They want to rule Sierra Leone by hook or
by crook. It seems that the RUF is calling the shots in Sierra
Leone.''
So far, however, the United Nations has not become directly
involved in the conflict, preferring to let African nations take
the lead. Although the United Nations helped monitor last year's
elections, won by former U.N. Development Programme (UNDP)
official Kabbah, the main nations in the 15-member Security
Council are wary of involvement in a new African conflict.
The Council is not considering sending a peacekeeping force to
the country, and Jonah added that involving the Security Council
in the Sierra Leone debate may only slow down the resolution of
the crisis.
That has left the path open for Africa to resolve the crisis
itself. Tokyo Sexwale, premier of South Africa's Gauteng province,
said last week that his country, after its involvement in
mediation to resolve the crisis in the Congo (formerly Zaire),
would also be willing to help address the Sierra Leone conflict.
''There's a new attitude to coups and illegal governments,''
President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe said recently of Africa's
approach to juntas. ''Future coups will have it the hard way. They
won't be entertained.''
Yet some U.N. officials remain worried that the crisis in
Sierra Leone may escalate, with both the RUF and the Nigerian Army
building up forces around Freetown.
Some here compare the situation with Nigeria's major role in
the ECOWAS-dispatched peacekeeping force in Liberia, called
ECOMOG. Liberia's civil war, which began in 1989 and made refugees
of more than half the country's population, did not stop with the
arrival of ECOMOG, which came to be seen by the various rebel
forces as simply another fighting faction. Plans to hold multi-
party elections and disarm soldiers have repeatedly stalled, and
the conflict has been a military quagmire for Nigeria.
But Jonah is confident that any intervention in Sierra Leone
will be more brief, and more successful. ''In Liberia, there was
no government; in Sierra Leone, there is a Constitutional
government,'' he told IPS. ''Also, thank God, we do not have any
tribal warfare in Sierra Leone.'' (end/ips/fah/97)
Origin: Washington/SIERRA LEONE/
----
Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 09:16:00 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia In Winter Olympics?
Message-ID: <970614091559_-859956106@emout09.mail.aol.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Date: 14 Jun 1997 13:19:26 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: AFRICA: Fresh Wind of Change Brings
Message-ID: <1755181022.58278888@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 10-Jun-97 ***
Title: AFRICA: Fresh Wind of Change Brings Hope
By Moyiga Nduru
LONDON, Jun 10 (IPS) - A fresh wind of change is bringing hope
to Africa, hope of eventual relief from conflict, hunger, disease
and poverty.
Those hopes are beginning to evolve following changes in
governments
in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda and most recently in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, formerly Zaire.
''Those countries have competent leaderships... who will not
resort to looting their countries,'' said former Tanzania president
Julius Nyerere, voicing a degree of optimism during a recent
visit to London.
Nyerere, who ruled Tanzania from 1963 to 1985, said all the
five leaders -- Isiah Affwerki of Eritrea, Meles Zenawi of
Ethiopia,
Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Laurent-Desire
Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo -- got rid of h
ard-core Cold War dictators.
The latest victim, to be swept by the broom of those 'young
turks', is Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire.
''The Mobutus of Africa are on their way,'' Nyerere told a
packed lecture, titled 'Africa Today and Tomorrow', at the London
School of Economics over the weekend.
He said most of African dictators like Mobutu, who abused and
plundered their countries, were propped up by the superpowers
during the Cold War. ''And now that the Cold War is over...it
is time they go.''
Mobutu, toppled after 32 years in power, was a dour Cold War
era disciple of Washington. His role in the conflict in Angola,
at the behest of the United States, has earned him the wrath
of the Luanda government which played a leading role in the Kabila
i
nsurgency.
''That new alliance runs from Eritrea on the Red Sea to Angola
on the Atlantic Ocean,'' said Keith Hart of the Africa Studies
Centre at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.
At the heart of this sweeping revolution is Museveni whose
overriding objective appears to be to change the political face
of the east and central Africa, adds Sir Anai Kelueljang, editor
of the London-based Southern Sudan Bulletin magazine.
Prominent in this alliance is Colonel John Garang, leader of
the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), whose rag-tag rebel
army has been battling successive governments in the Sudan since
May 1983.
Garang, a contemporary of Museveni at the University of Dar
es Salaam in the 1970s, shares the same philosophy as those new
crop of African leaders. Garang cut his political teeth in Dar
es Salaam, where radical African socialists sojourned when Nyerere
was in power in Tanzania.
Nyerere strongly believes that the successful stories in Eritrea,
Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo
would compel military regimes in the Sudan, Burundi, Sierra Leone
and Nigeria to democratise.
But apart from Burundi and Sierra Leone, the Kabila-type of
insurgency that overran Zaire in seven months is unlikely to
happen in Sudan and Nigeria.
''The crisis in the Sudan is too complex. And it will not be
a walkover in Khartoum as it happened in Zaire,'' said Kelueljang.
Hassan al Turabi, a top Sudanese spiritual leader has warned
that Sudan has the capacity to destabilise its neighbours. He
claims Khartoum is ready to unleash hundreds of thousands of
Eritrean, Ethiopian and Ugandan dissidents living in the Sudan
to wrea
k havoc in their respective countries.
As for Nigeria, it is chief among nations determined to ensure
that change in Africa suits its agenda. ''Stability in Nigeria
is important for the peace in the entire West Africa sub-region,''
Nyerere said. ''Without Nigeria there would have been a lot o
f instability in Liberia.''
Nigeria is heading a motley West African peace-keeping force
(Ecomog) in Liberia. Ecomog has also been mandated to monitor
the polls in Liberia, a small nation along the Atlantic Ocean,
founded by freed slaves from the United States in the last century.
Nigeria is also currently engaged in an unenviable effort to
reverse a bloody military coup by junior army officers in Sierra
Leone.
Nyerere expects General Sani Abacha of Nigeria to ditch his
military uniform for civilian attire -- like Flight Lieutenant
Jerry Rawlings of Ghana -- if he is ever elected by his country's
estimated 100 million people in the 1998 proposed general electio
ns.
But for all military-ruled Nigeria's efforts by force of arms,
Nyerere hopes that it will be the Museveni-led alliance of leaders,
whose lands cut across Africa, that will provide the strength
to bring democratic stability to rest of Africa.
Additionally, south of that buffer zone is the 11-nation Southern
Africa Development Cooperation (SADC) group whose leaders such
as Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe
have made it clear that they will not tolerate any military r
egime in their region.
SADC, powered by the might of South Africa, is the economic
powerhouse of Africa. ''I think that some of these crisis will
disappear when Africa begins forming regional blocs,'' said Hart.
Nyerere said he expects the East African Community (EAC), being
revived by Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and to include Rwanda and
Burundi, to eventually merge with SADC to form a solid economic
and political bloc.
In West Africa, the Economic Commission of West African States
(ECOWAS) grow until it is ready to merge with SADC into a single
bloc. Hart believes that the formation of such a bloc will help
Africa, which commands a meagre 0.7 percent of world national
product, to get out of the poverty trap. (END/IPS/MN/RJ/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/AFRICA/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 09:42:08 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: US Immigration
Message-ID: <970614094207_338576003@emout11.mail.aol.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.3787.emout11.mail.aol.com.866295726"
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3787.emout11.mail.aol.com.866295726
Content-ID: <0_3787_866295727@emout11.mail.aol.com.1580>
Content-type: text/plain
...
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3787.emout11.mail.aol.com.866295726
Content-ID: <0_3787_866295727@emout11.mail.aol.com.1581>
Content-type: text/plain;
name="IMMIG.HTM"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
DATE=3D6/13/97
TYPE=3DBACKGROUND REPORT
NUMBER=3D5-36669
TITLE=3DIMMIGRATION/LATAM
BYLINE=3DNEAL LAVON
DATELINE=3DWASHINGTON
CONTENT=3D
VOICED AT: =
=0D
INTRO: A CONTROVERSIAL NEW U-S IMMIGRATION LAW IS IN THE NEWS =
AGAIN. A FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS THAT, AT LEAST FOR NOW, HE WILL NOT
BLOCK IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LAW. AND THE MEASURE IS ALSO AT THE =
HEART OF A DISPUTE WHICH THREATENS LAST MONTH'S BIPARTISAN BUDGET
AGREEMENT NEGOTIATED BETWEEN THE PRESIDENT AND CONGRESS. =
WHATEVER IS EVENTUALLY DECIDED IN WASHINGTON ON IMMIGRATION COULD
HAVE LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES FOR MILLIONS OF PEOPLE AROUND THE =
WORLD. VOA'S NEAL LAVON HAS MORE IN THIS BACKGROUND REPORT.
=0D
TEXT: EXPERTS SAY THAT ROUGHLY 800-THOUSAND LEGAL IMMIGRANTS, AND
AS MANY AS 300-THOUSAND ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, ENTER THE UNITED =
STATES ANNUALLY. ABOUT 50 YEARS FROM NOW, DEMOGRAPHERS EXPECT THE
U-S POPULATION TO HAVE REACHED NEARLY 390 MILLION -- A RISE OF =
ABOUT 125 MILLION OVER THE PRESENT LEVEL. POPULATION OFFICIALS =
SAY IMMIGRATION WILL ACCOUNT FOR TWO-THIRDS OF THAT INCREASE.
=
THESE PROJECTIONS LED THE CONGRESS AND THE PRESIDENT TO AGREE =
LAST YEAR ON LEGISLATION LIMITING BENEFITS FOR BOTH LEGAL AND =
ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. MANY OF THOSE BENEFITS ARE STILL UNDER =
DISCUSSION IN CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS. IN AN ERA OF =
TIGHTENING BUDGETS AND INCREASING POPULATION, SOME ECONOMIC =
EXPERTS HAVE EVEN SUGGESTED LIMITING IMMIGRATION TO THE UNITED =
STATES. THEY ARE OPPOSED BY FOREIGN AFFAIRS ANALYSTS WHO THINK =
CURTAILING IMMIGRATION COULD FUEL UNREST AMONG AMERICA'S =
NEIGHBORS IN CENTRAL AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN.
=
JON BASIL UTLEY, OF THE COMPETITIVE ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE IN =
WASHINGTON, BELIEVES THAT IMMIGRATION IS LARGELY A DOMESTIC =
POLITICAL ISSUE AND THAT IMMIGRATION IS GOOD FOR AMERICA.
=0D
// UTLEY ACT //
=0D
IT'S VERY MUCH A DOMESTIC POLITICAL ISSUE, I
THINK. AND MOST AMERICANS, ON AN INDIVIDUAL =
BASIS, ARE GENEROUS. THEY THINK PEOPLE =
SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO BRING THEIR FAMILIES IN
AND SUCH. BUT THERE'S SO MANY PEOPLE COMING,
THERE'S A NATURAL REACTION. AGAIN, THE OLD =
MARXIST VIEW IS THAT THERE'S ONLY A FIXED =
AMOUNT OF WEALTH AND IF ONE PERSON TAKES A =
JOB, ANOTHER LOSES IT. ACTUALLY, OF COURSE, =
IMMIGRANTS CREATE NEW JOBS AND GENERALLY =
HAVE BENEFITTED THE COUNTRY TREMENDOUSLY.
=0D
// END ACT //
=0D
BUT PRO-IMMIGRANT GROUPS IN THE UNITED STATES ARE =
FEARFUL THAT THE LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YEAR, AS WELL =
AS NEW LAWS PASSED THIS YEAR, COULD ALSO FORCE THE =
DEPORTATION OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF IMMIGRANTS. AT =
PARTICULAR RISK ARE AN ESTIMATED 300-THOUSAND REFUGEES =
FROM CENTRAL AMERICA WHO FLED THE REGION'S WARS IN THE =
1980S.
=
THURSDAY'S [6/12] ANNOUNCEMENT BY U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE =
JAMES LAWRENCE KING THAT, AT THIS TIME, HE WOULD NOT =
BLOCK ENFORCEMENT OF THOSE IMMIGRATION LAWS LED =
PRO-IMMIGRANT ADVOCATES TO WORRY ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY =
OF MASS DEPORTATIONS BACK TO LATIN AMERICA.
=
LARRY BIRNS, CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNCIL ON HEMISPHERIC =
AFFAIRS, POINTS OUT THE ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES FOR THE =
REGION IF SUCH DEPORTATIONS TAKE PLACE.
=0D
// BIRNS ACT // =
=0D
THE POOL OF IMMIGRANTS THREATENED WITH =
DEPORTATION REMIT BACK TO EL SALVADOR, FOR =
EXAMPLE, 1.2 BILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR, WHICH IS
MORE INCOME FOR THAT COUNTRY THAN ANY OF ITS =
EXPORTS. SO WE'RE TALKING ABOUT BIG BUCKS, AND =
BIG POLICY.
=0D
// END ACT //
=0D
=
=0D
/// OPT // IMMIGRATION IS ALSO AT THE HEART OF AN ONGOING DISPUTE
OVER WELFARE POLICY IN CONGRESS. REPUBLICANS WANT TO CHANGE THE =
TERMS UNDER WHICH LEGAL IMMIGRANTS RECEIVE PUBLIC ASSISTANCE. =
DEMOCRATS THREATEN THAT ANY CHANGES COULD WRECK THE BIPARTISAN =
BUDGET AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN THE PRESIDENT AND CONGRESS. /// =
END OPT ///
=
SINCE THE UNITED STATES WAS FOUNDED BY IMMIGRANTS, AND CONSIDERS =
ITSELF A NATION OF IMMIGRANTS, ANY DECISION ON THIS EMOTIONAL AND
SUBJECTIVE TOPIC IS LIKELY TO ENGENDER FURTHER CONTROVERSY. =
(SIGNED)
=0D
NEB/NL/EH
=0D
13-Jun-97 12:06 PM EDT (1606 UTC)
NNNN
=0D
Source: Voice of America
=2E
--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3787.emout11.mail.aol.com.866295726--
Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 09:54:05 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: CONGO-B
Message-ID: <970614095403_1957849609@emout18.mail.aol.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.3080.emout18.mail.aol.com.866296443"
Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 09:59:22 -0400 (EDT)
From: ASJanneh@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Senegal & The Gambia
Message-ID: <970614095921_-1295439732@emout16.mail.aol.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.12826.emout16.mail.aol.com.866296761"
Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 23:55:27 +0100
From: Bahary <bdukuray@login.eunet.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: News of Voice
Message-ID: <33A3215B.763E@login.eunet.no>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
DATE=6/14/97
TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT
NUMBER=2-215725
TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE /SAT. O'NITER (S-O)
BYLINE=JOHN PITMAN
DATELINE=KINSHASA
CONTENT=
VOICED AT:
INTRO: REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE TWO WARRING SIDES IN THE
REPUBLIC OF CONGO WILL MEET SUNDAY IN GABON FOR PEACE TALKS.
FROM KINSHASA, VOA'S JOHN PITMAN REPORTS THE TALKS COME AS THE
CITY ENJOYS A SECOND NIGHT OF RELATIVE CALM.
TEXT: THE SILENCE OVER BRAZZAVILLE IS BROKEN ONLY OCCASIONALLY
BY GUNFIRE OR A MORTAR EXPLOSION -- AND THE INTERVALS OF CALM
ARE GETTING LONGER.
SATURDAY SAW THE FIRST MEETING BETWEEN ENVOYS FROM PRESIDENT
PASCAL LISSOUBA AND OPPOSITION MILITIA LEADER -- FORMER PRESIDENT
DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO. THE MEETING WAS BRIEF, BUT APPARENTLY
SUCCESSFUL. ON SUNDAY, THE REPRESENTATIVES WILL FLY TO THE
GABONESE CAPITAL, LIBREVILLE, FOR TALKS MEDIATED BY GABON'S
PRESIDENT, OMAR BONGO.
THE LIBREVILLE TALKS ARE BEING CALLED "PRELIMINARY," AND WILL
LIKELY ONLY FOCUS ON IMMEDIATE ISSUES, SUCH AS HOW TO GUARANTEE
THE INFORMAL CEASEFIRE NOW IN PLACE. FUTURE TALKS MAY ALSO
ADDRESS THE POSSIBILITY OF A PERSONAL MEETING BETWEEN THE TWO
RIVAL LEADERS, AND HOW TO ENSURE SECURITY DURING NEXT MONTH'S
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.
FIGHTING ERUPTED IN BRAZZAVILLE ON JUNE 5TH, WHEN GOVERNMENT
TROOPS MOVED TO DEMILITARIZE THE CAPITAL IN ADVANCE OF THOSE
ELECTIONS, WHICH ARE STILL SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE.
HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED IN THE VIOLENCE. WITNESSES
SAY MOST OF THE VICTIMS ARE CIVILIANS. (SIGNED)
NEB/JP/KL
14-Jun-97 3:18 PM EDT (1918 UTC)
NNNN
Source: Voice of America
..
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 72
*************************
