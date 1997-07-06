Author Topic

Momodou





Denmark

10320 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:58:10



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Unsubscribe

by "Y.Touray" <

2) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

3) Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: Overwhelming Support for Libya from African Leaders

by

4) Fwd: NIGERIA: Mixed Reactions to Troops'

by

5) RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

6) RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

7) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Musa Jalamang Ceesay <

8) SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

9) SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

10) Address

by Bahary <

11) RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Abdou Gibba <

12) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

13) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

14) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

15) RE: Wolof proverbs

by

16) Re: Translator Assistance Wanted

by

17) The Sierra-leone Intervention:A politico-legal discourse

by "Alhagi Marong" <

18) Re: Translator Assistance Wanted

by "Al M'Ballow" <

19) It's Congo (Brazzaville)'s Turn! Who's Next?

by

20) Fwd: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting Rages

by

21) New Member

by

22) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Buba Njie <

23) Just a test

by Abdou Gibba <

24) Re: Fwd: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting Rages

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

25) Re: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting Rages

by

26) Fwd: AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT: A Unified Voice

by

27) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Abdou Gibba <

28) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Abdou Gibba <

29) Re: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting Rages

by

30) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

31) SV: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

32) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Abdou Gibba <

33) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

34) New Member: Greetings!

by EBRIMA SALL <

35) African wants the bribery charges dropped

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

36) RE: African wants the bribery charges dropped

by Badara Joof <

37) Re: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

38) RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

39) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

40) Re: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Abdou Gibba <

41) Re: New Member: Greetings!

by

42) RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

43) Glad to be back!!!

by

44) Re: New Member: Greetings!

by EBRIMA SALL <

45) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by "Yusuph Jatta" <

46) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

47) (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

48) Member List

by

49) Re: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Abdou Gibba <

50) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

51) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by klumpp <

52) Gambian Issues and Speculation

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

53) fwd: Pierside scramble to leave Sierra Leone

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

54) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

55) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

56) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

57) RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

58) Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by

59) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

60) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

61) On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship

by "Alhagi Marong" <

62) Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: What's She Doing There?

by

63) Re: African wants the bribery charges dropped

by

64) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

65) Fwd: Member List

by

66) Re: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship

by

67) Re: Member List

by EBRIMA SALL <

68) Re: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

69) RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by National Computer Centre <

70) Nigeria defends role in Sierra Leone

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

71) SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

72) Tips for a tour up Gambia

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

73) Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "M. Njie" <

74) Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al.. , (fwd)

by "M. Njie" <

75) Re:African wants bribery charges dropped; Gambia Gov't. evacuates citizens

by

76) Re: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship

by "Alhagi Marong" <

77) Fwd: SIERRA LEONE: Ousted Government War

by

78) Gambia In Winter Olympics?

by

79) Fwd: AFRICA: Fresh Wind of Change Brings

by

80) US Immigration

by

81) CONGO-B

by

82) Senegal & The Gambia

by

83) News of Voice

by Bahary <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Jun 1997 08:54:38 +0100 (BST)

From: "Y.Touray" <

To:

Subject: Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



List managers, could you please unsubscribe the following:



1)



2)



3)



Thanks.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Jun 1997 11:16:57 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <19970608101943.AAA16830@LOCALNAME>



On 8 Jun 97 at 11:15,



> Mr. Sissoko seems to be a national of two countries,i.e.,

> Mali and the Gambia. I know the issue of our Gambian

> brothers and sister in the nordic countries regarding

> dual citizenship was mentioned on Gambia-l before. But

> does anyone know if the Gambia permits dual-citizenship?

> I may be applying for one in the future, who knows!

>

> Lamin.



As far as I know, Gambia does not permit dual-citizenship.

However, I remember during the previous regime, about 16 Hong Kong

Chinese were given Gambian citizenships because they had promised to

invest in the country.



It is a shame that a Gambian diplomatic passport should be given to

Mr. Babani Sissoko. Does anyone know if he invested on any thing in

the Gambia apart from purchasing a Hotel and giving out money to

people?



Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: 08 Jun 1997 12:36:16 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: Overwhelming Support for Libya from African Leaders

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 04-Jun-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-OAU: Overwhelming Support for Libya from African Leaders



By Lewis Machipisa



HARARE, Jun 4 (IPS) - The United Kingdom and the United States

have no grounds for keeping up sanctions on Libya as that country

has met requirements set by the UN Security Council, African

leaders declared Wednesday.



At the end of three days of deliberations at the 33rd Summit of

the Organisation of Africa Countries (OAU), the leaders regretted

the continuation of UN sanctions against Libya and expressed

''deep concern over the human and material deprivations to which

the Libyan people have been subjected.''



''We wish to emphasise that these obnoxious sanctions affect

not only the Libyan people, but also the neighbouring countries as

well as African workers from other countries of the continent,''

the leaders said in a declaration released at the end of the

summit.



They also stated, as in past summits, that the continuation of

the sanctions -- imposed following Libya's refusal to hand over to

Britain two men blamed for the bombing a US plane over Scotland in

1988 -- might force African countries to devise other means of

sparing the Libyan people future suffering.



''There is no real basis for continuing sanctions in light of

Libya's own preparedness to have these people who are alleged to

have committed the offence tried at other venues than those which

Britain and the United States insist on,'' said Zimbabwean

President Robert Mugabe, who is chairman of OAU.



''Where have you seen a situation were those suspected of

committing an offence are condemned in advance and final positions

are taken which amount really to having them tried and

condemned,'' said Mugabe.



''Surely if we take the common laws of Britain and the United

States one is not convicted until one is tried through an

appropriate and judicial process and that process is transparent

and judges are objective judges,'' Mugabe added.



Libya should be allowed to develop its economy without

sanctions. People of Libya have suffered enough and those who have

gone to Libya can vouch for it,'' Mugabe said Wednesday.



The summit focused not only on political matters but also on

economic ones. According to OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed

Salim, it dealt with ''fundamental issues relating to the bread

and butter of our people, economic cooperation and integration and

the real problems of instability and insecurity in the

continent.''



The May 25 coup in the West African state of Sierra Leone was

the most topical issue, according to Salim. ''We have requested

countries in that region to do whatever is possible to restore

constitutional legality in that country,'' he said.



Paradoxically, the country leading efforts to have Sierra

Leone's elected president reinstated is Nigeria, which has

provided the bulk of the troops sent there by other West African

nations to force the Sierra Leonean military junta to step down.



Nigeria itself is ruled by a military strongman.



Asked about this, Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister, Stan Mudenge,

said: ''The OAU has not asked Nigeria. We have asked ECOWAS (the

Economic Community of West African States) and it so happens at

the moment that the 16 countries of ECOWAS have chosen Nigeria as

their chairman.''



''That is the regional arrangement. You can't say when you ask

a regional group to go and address an issue 'please don't include

your chairman'. It doesn't make sense,'' said Mudenge. ''The OAU

is not sitting folding its hands in the case of Nigeria. We have

expressed concern about human rights in Nigeria, about the lack of

democracy.''



According to Salim, the OAU ''would like to see a democratic

government in Nigeria because of the special role and special

importance of Nigeria to Africa. A democratic Nigeria will show a

proper example.''



''There is no hypocrisy as far as far as the OAU deals with the

situation in Sierra Leone. The OAU has taken a position that the

coup there is unacceptable and everything must be done to restore

legality in that country,'' noted Salim.



Mugabe intimated that the stance taken on Sierra Leone was

indicative of a change at the OAU level. The regional grouping, he

said, is ''getting tougher and tougher each time as we move into

the future and I can assure you that future coup plotters and

those who overthrow governments will have more difficulty to get

recognition, whatever the size of the country.''



''Peace and democracy are growing in Africa and so there is now

a definite attitude to coups and illegitimate governments,'' said

Mugabe.



The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC-former Zaire), where

rebel leader Laurent Kabila became president a few weeks ago after

ousting long-time dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, also came in for

mention.



''We welcome the determination and commitment of the Democratic

Republic of Congo for the promotion of stability and consolidation

of peace as well as to creating a political environment that will

be sustain democracy and to ensure that respect of human rights,''

they said in their declaration.



Kabila has come in for criticism from some sectors in the West

and the United Nations for massacres reportedly perpetrated

against Rwandan Hutu refugees in his country and the OAU leaders

welcomed his ''commitment to cooperate with humanitarian agencies

to enable them to provide the much need assistance to refugees and

facilitate the voluntary repatriation of the remaining refugees.''



On the reform of the UN Security Council, the leaders declared

that membership of that body should be expanded to 26 for the

benefit of developing countries, and African nations in

particular.



''Africa should be allocated no less than two permanent seats.

These seats will be alloted to countries by a decision of Africans

themselves, in accordance with a system of rotation based on the

current established criteria of the OAU and subsequent elements

which might improve upon these criteria,'' read the declaration.

''Africa should be allocated five non-permanent seats in the

expanded Security Council.''



''We would want to see the veto gone,'' said Mugabe, ''but we

do recognise that in some cases you do not get all that you make a

bid for. We have said therefore that if it's not possible for the

veto to go, at least the application of the veto in terms of the

scope should be limited.



''We are talking about democracy and they (Western powers) are

the people who are loud-mouthed about it... we don't want those

bullying boys anymore.''



The African leaders also requested the director-general of the

UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in cooperation the

UN Economic Commission on Africa (ECA) and the OAU to organise a

meeting of donors under the leadership of the African Development

Bank to decide on measures for financing Africa's

industrialisation. (end/ips/lm/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-OAU/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: 08 Jun 1997 12:40:17 GMT

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Fwd: NIGERIA: Mixed Reactions to Troops'

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 04-Jun-97 ***



Title: NIGERIA: Mixed Reactions to Troops' Involvement in Sierra Leone



By Remi Oyo and Toye Olori



LAGOS, June 4 (IPS) -- There were mixed reactions here to reports

of the capture of Nigerian troops in Sierra Leone and the fact

that they have been sent there to reinstate elected President

Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, deposed by a military junta on May 25.



Reports from Freetown said 300 Nigerian soldiers had been held

hostage by Sierra Leonean forces since Monday in the capital of

the small West African nation. They were reportedly released

later.



But most Nigerians did not believe the story. They described it

as propaganda by the Sierra Leonean army which, paradoxically, was

trained by Nigerian troops under a military pact signed about two

years ago.



''I will feel very bad if Nigeria does not trounce Sierra Leone

appropriately, especially with the lies they are telling the world

now,'' said embittered civil servant Mary Ogundimu. ''We help them

develop their country and at the end of the day, they want to take

us for a ride.''



''This is the time to show some of these our neighbours that we

are their big brothers,'' she said.



Dismissing the reported capture of Nigerian troops, Ogundimu

argued: ''even in our lamest form, Sierra Leone troops cannot

defeat a batallion of Nigerian soldiers, much less a combination

of Nigerian, Ghanaian and Guinean troops, which are regarded as

the strongest in the sub-region''.



The government has also denied the report of the capture of the

Nigerian troops, who form the bulk of a West African force sent to

Sierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS) since the coup.



Acting Director of Defence Information, Colonel Godwin Ugbo,

told reporters here that Nigerians should rather pray for the

expected success of the venture, and he said that the 3,000 troops

already in Freetown were doing well.



''Our troops are safe. What we heard in the news is that there

are 15 casualties and that three Nigerians are involved. I cannot

now confirm whether the figures are right. When we get situation

reports, we will be able to confirm it,'' Ugbo said.



''Nigerians should not panic about the Sierra Leone

operation,'' he added. ''The situation is difficult because the

troops participating have Nigerian contingents. We have our people

there. We should pray for our troops since the whole world is

supportive of our efforts to enthrone democracy. We pray for

success.''



The army spokesman also noted that the intervention was not

purely a Nigerian affair. ''It is an ECOWAS affair. We should not

make it a Nigerian operation,'' he said. ''It is an ECOWAS

operation through its operational arm - ECOMOG (the ECOWAS

Monitoring Group).''



Some Nigerians support their country's involvement in Sierra

Leone. ''Nigeria is justified as a leading country in Africa and

having earlier taken an initiative to restore peace in Liberia, a

similar scenerio is being prevented from taking place in Sierra

Leone,'' said journalist Gbemi Oguntula.



''Inasmuch as Nigeria got the mandate of ECOWAS through ECOMOG,

the Nigerian government is justified for the intervention to avoid

political crisis because in such a crisis Nigeria will still be

called upon as the leader of the sub-region to restore peace and

it might be difficult then,'' Oguntala told IPS.



Nigeria is West Africa's largest nation. It also chairs ECOWAS.



However, other observers see Nigeria's intervention as morally

wrong.



''Nigeria is not justified morally to launch such an attack

when it is itself governed by a soldier who has taken part in

three coups in Nigeria,'' Segun Odunade, a political analyst, told

IPS.



''It could be defended if Nigeria was being ruled by a civilian

president. However, that action has a lot of implications for

Nigeria's own transition programme,'' Ogundade argued. ''It means

that (military leader Gen. Sani) Abacha has no choice now than to

democratise whether he likes it or not. If he does not, it could

lead to calls for military intervention in Nigeria too.''



Businesswoman Annita Oguchie told IPS: ''If the report is true,

then Nigeria is in trouble and this will be a big disgrace to us

as the leading country in Africa''.



She, too, does not feel that Nigeria has the right to lead a

force sent to restore democracy in another country while it has

not been able to do so at home.



Abuja stands to benefit from the Sierra Leone operation, a

commentator told IPS.



''If Nigeria succeeds in Sierra Leone, it will boost its image

as a military regime that is set to return democracy to its own

country despite pessimism over the transition programme expected

to end in October 1998,'' the commentator told IPS.

(ends/ips/ro/to/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/NIGERIA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:52:10 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <







----------

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH[SMTP:

Sent: 20/OYN/1400 12:50 a

To: '

Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped



Jabou!!

There is no love lust between Babanding and myself;at least,not after he

threw away half a million dollars in the U.S. just to impress.But having

said that,I believe it was very courageous of the

Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf of

the Gambian Gov. and people.America not very long ago stood by its agents

in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister than

bribing.If I personally have any criticism for our so-called diplomat

extraordinaire,that would be the sloppiness that led to his capture but not

at all the morality or lack of it of the act itself.



Regards Basss!!



----------

From:

Sent: 02/OYN/1418 12:36 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped



Oh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambia

gov't

to say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actually

bribing U.S.. agents or officials?



Jabou.











In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:



<<MIAMI, June 6 (UPI S) -- An African millionaire facing prison time for

bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of

diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani

Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and

political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.

Copyright 1997





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.3])

by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id OAA11865;

Fri, 6 Jun 1997 14:18:57 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

id LAA15054; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:47 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

id LAA04604 for <

11:18:28 -0700

Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net

[204.250.46.50])

by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id LAA14849 for <

-0700

Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust116.Max39.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET

[153.35.19.116])

by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11708



>>

















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:56:37 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <



Jabou!!

There is no love lust between Babanding and myself;at least,not after he

threw away half a million dollars in the U.S. just to impress.But having

said that,I believe it was very courageous of the

Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf of

the Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its agents

in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister than

bribing.If I personally have any criticism for our so-called diplomat

extraordinaire,that would be the sloppiness that led to his capture but not

at all the morality or lack of it of the act itself.



Regards Basss!!



----------

From:

Sent: 02/OYN/1418 12:36 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped



Oh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambia

gov't

to say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actually

bribing U.S.. agents or officials?



Jabou.











In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:



<<MIAMI, June 6 (UPI S) -- An African millionaire facing prison time for

bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of

diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani

Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and

political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.

Copyright 1997





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.3])

by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id OAA11865;

Fri, 6 Jun 1997 14:18:57 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

id LAA15054; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:47 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

id LAA04604 for <

11:18:28 -0700

Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net

[204.250.46.50])

by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id LAA14849 for <

-0700

Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust116.Max39.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET

[153.35.19.116])

by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11708



>>













begin 600 WINMAIL.DAT

M>)\^(C ,`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`

M`@````(``@`!!) &`-P#```"````% ````,``# %````"P`/#@`````"`?\/

M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=A

M<VAI;F=T;VXN961U`%--5% `9V%M8FEA+6Q =2YW87-H:6YG=&]N+F5D=0``

M```>``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4N

M=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````>`!H``0```!0```!215!/4E0N25!-+DY/5$4N

M3D12`$ `,@# =2Z6<NVH`0,`! P``````P`%#/____\#`!4,````$ ,`_@\&

M````'@`!$ $```!$````3F\@=')A;G-P;W)T('!R;W9I9&5R('=A<R!A=F%I

M;&%B;&4@9F]R(&1E;&EV97)Y('1O('1H:7,@<F5C:7!I96YT+@`>``$P`0``

M`!P````G9V%M8FEA+6Q =2YW87-H:6YG=&]N+F5D=2<``@$+, $````?````

M4TU44#I'04U"24$M3$!5+E=!4TA)3D=43TXN1415```#```Y``````(!$CH!

M````40````````"!*Q^DOJ,0&9UN`-T!#U0"`````&=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S

M:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4`4TU44 !G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=A<VAI;F=T;VXN961U````

M`!X`$SH!````' ```"=G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=A<VAI;F=T;VXN961U)P`"`10Z

M`0```!\```!33510.D=!34))02U,0%4N5T%32$E.1U1/3BY%1%4```L`0#H!

M`````@'V#P$````$````````!0X````#```P!@````L`#PX!`````@'_#P$`

M``!1`````````($K'Z2^HQ 9G6X`W0$/5 (`````9V%M8FEA+6Q =2YW87-H

M:6YG=&]N+F5D=0!33510`&=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4`````

M'@`", $````%````4TU44 `````>``,P`0```!H```!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=A

M<VAI;F=T;VXN961U````'@`:``$````(````25!-+DY/5$4#`!4,`0````,`

M_@\&````'@`!, $````<````)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G

M``(!"S !````'P```%--5% Z1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50``

M`P``.0`````"`10Z`0```! ```!DI@,2;^VH$;DG`E+#Y@HD"P! .@$````"

M`?8/`0````0````````&%-D!"( '`!@```!)4$TN36EC<F]S;V9T($UA:6PN

M3F]T90`Q" $$@ $`+P```%)%.B!F=V0Z($%F<FEC86X@=V%N=',@8G)I8F5R

M>2!C:&%R9V5S(&1R;W!P960`IQ !!8 #``X```"\!P$`" `/`#@`)0`"`#H!

M`08`!P`8````25!-+DUI8W)O<V]F="!-86EL+DYO=&4`,0@!(( #``X```"M!P$`" `,`#(`) `"`# !`0F `0`A````-C1!-C S,3(V1D5$03@Q,4(Y,C<P

M,C4R0S-%-C!!,C0`_ 8!`Y &`-P)```3````"P`C``$````#`"8```````L`

M*0`!`````P`V``````! `#D`0.'YB(SMJ $>`' ``0```"\```!213H@9G=D

M.B!!9G)I8V%N('=A;G1S(&)R:6)E<GD@8VAA<F=E<R!D<F]P<&5D```"`7$`

M`0```!8````!J.URC$MT\> B67L1O9((USM),.@6```>`!X,`0````4```!3

M3510`````!X`'PP!````%@```&MO;&QS-38W0'%A=&%R+FYE="YQ80````,`

M!A &^"17`P`'$# (```>``@0`0```&4```!*04)/551(15)%25-.3TQ/5D5,

M55-40D545T5%3D)!0D%.1$E.1T%.1$U94T5,1CM!5$Q%05-4+$Y/5$%&5$52

M2$542%)%5T%705E(04Q&04U)3$Q)3TY$3TQ,05)324Y42$55``````(!"1 !

M````+ @``"@(``#/#P``3%I&=;2=@;C_``H!#P(5`J@%ZP*#`% "\@D"`&-H

M"L!S970R]0``*@+A80> !@`&PP* [$U4$H<!\3("Y <3`H-B,P(`8FED`* 1

M&S%L-S@/SP(`- 1&`@!PL')Q.2 (50>S0@#0O&MS"V ", F `H,U`\9Y%I]F

M-A46`^,5SQ 9?1<*@ C/"=D['Y\R-34/`H *@0VQ&<%G,3 S(Q4`"P-L='(*

ML5QQOQ^ "U0C81%P%Y,+\F,`09D,,2!*`: (8"$A"H9S`9$FE%1H!) 2< 0`

M(&AN;R ?,'82< I <[4%0&(1P'<)X1EA8@!PBQ50(J @*5$@;7D1L(IL$)!A

M!4!L96$H<'8L)] %0&$!@!D!)U @#'1H'Z 'X&%W87D[*Y '0&8IL"GP`Q!L

M:?D"("!D!O +8!&@)Y #H ,KT!)P52Y3+B!J/2AB="?@!W 88 >0<RYG(_\E

M!B6@0G4%0!& =CTI@G,+<"G@*] J<"Q)ZRB1+2!E*"%I!4 L0 0@'2@@<BQ@

M!: (<&%G9;L(8 0@;RRP+B$*A4<24/L5, .11R@0+I O`2AP*<)N8BQ@+B(#

M@2PGD"RP=]\R<2N2$8 IX"UP;A)P,X)_.*,M02B@+(,TQ#6,*<)P8S1P"U!E

M+D$'@ 408_LLT"AP;P1P)\$%0#/#'S#]*9)G)^ V\3-0!" T40(P_2W322EA

M+- WX"CQ+B$L8,<HT"=Q/&!U9V@NX3/@/RF"+P$M<"O!*8$$(&UU_Q%P*? %

ML!)P`) #`"AP&0&?,F$YD040%3 BH"Y)++#?,K [H!&@`B '0&PL8B@A-P!P

M,_$%$'0\4 0`;2#/`A %P AA,@!O+3Q@+1 _"8 M8 4@'S `P 5 97B](W!A

M!; I<0MP'Z L,F)[,W (8&PVT2NR0J$?,'#^< N +W$R4RJ1,D$GX$' WP0@

M/& %, AP$G!B,7$K`_\K(2T0-Q0%L = ,U L8 6Q_PM@&9 TLC-1.B4`T 5

M/D$]*C$N"H4F/U$_)L%29=YG"Q$$(!EP!!!S)A OOX\E"E -(QHM(#$X, +1

MX&DM,30T#? CT0S0]U?34\L:<C$<(!A@*Q %D/T%0"U:APJ'6-\<( PP6@8Z

/6;LFHT=UDFXNL') 2$!L+@6@2&U;4Q,04#I@#%W_6R]</UI"!F "

M,%W/7M\FT-@P,B\+10`@;%11(H3G(= <`V8+)V0:<&FP"S!O:; `4&4/6=DO

M5]!74"#@,3(Z,S9DYF>_:,_.-6(_8T]:0E1O9-]E[P%?X4%-0DE!+4S_<A G

M036%*;-2P M@&?$_$+\$$ I0&N$+<"T@*9%,0O'';Y]PKV13=6)J6D%R'T=S

M+U*B>F!F=V1Z8$'_`U \40.@+$ ^LD.B,],1@?\T8#D1`V!*0 F 58]6FFS

MWU@#4\L3\0OR6@9/0E -L.<*P#>0,X%N)R[A-_(LT/\5,"F@1W8\4"B0/+"%

MTRU!WRXB"K%.QW4U/>!VA% *A7\V8BQ12/,KH3."`Y$)\'9^;TWA---(L 0@

M/X:'\'7S/B$^86-C*&!'033!3U'^=432"H5#I2Y3.T$^E$9BYPW01?$'0',_

M4 PEPT_]_Y&?4#D_("S"+W$T42U@=A- -B\W+SDWE. ZN2'@.C!LT'1@-Y!Y

M"&"+,W!:$CI0##P\3720.Y? -Y!*8! 2<&S0*%7R4#*P4RE:<110`Z!]-O\L

M]4BB1D `T"F"&& $`(9B/P=Q1D.-63/2)Z$1L&5K_2F"*%V %4 L4)D`2U)%

M,O\N(CQ@$;!'848@! &,<@.@_PG "& I8#2C"H6%.0=P0B#W`P!-T"Z000)

M!; XP"H0=T9#=36(\D8(8#:A4N @+D0S42DC56=3! %O:_<GX(FS2D!O"X!V

M(CQQ.Z#OCX**%4M2*C!P1_ VD0)@_P0`0E!,0$+!2H(IP@J%IM!_3;$\44T1

M") MV*)11T%3_P&0&?"IY*E 25,K`D4C**![*/%^E&0ND J%KW((4'#F>040

M0*(Q.94PDG\*LO-:B+);($@JL 2!!""R7QNT[0J%/EV"=$<M;W<_.,!@4)$`

M,X%!PB\`;B[_"8"60%UQ):%@$*]P;-!7T'XZL&"5H)5 L&E2P$OQ;M0M4"IP

M:'I@/+;/M]SZ/KI78XK0*"!]`0-2)_#10O%S,RZWORB_#[A4)0J%6U?0,"Y7

MT#(NP#4V+C-=*5!ZKW"%-O%M!1!N-3@N`, ]`Q N8'68D,3 Q, U+TG%Q$%/

MO!

MN7,XE7 IE4 M,%?P,)B0143^5,-6OAVM0"AQP(3 _\)K?C'#.-$H-O' G\ 6

MQ<(TV"M55Y4PQM TQA/3UKXUF0#(`V#RPVPR,4S(\7(UU2 T.\I/R1#+<C2=

MR\(W5W#,G[ZS;7C&P/W2?RC:[\^+(N#"\-"OT;C_W'_3?]2/R#75_]<!R_"!

M8!HT1D,\4N ULBUL0-_?S[U$UX\*A=BD,AVPV3_OOF@#X F "? N,U"X<(;A

M\FAW`6LN.,#.(>MD1O#_Z\_"!@'0QL AT,*@Y0#"\/XPWF_$)-Q?X0O086<@

MX4OCXO_63C0X-!B0Y5SFG[_GK^D6;X;IO[YIA9%RZ_X\,4,H8<D0PQ!VT'@S

M9#DN!\$M606P[(!.%EG^("Z 52Y@3D54Y<('-=)0,S7"L/YP_?'_PTPV\>MO

M[';%R?1*UL8=D'0P.% ,/KV6!P\('R %(A$`"> #`! 0``````,`$1 "````

M0 `', #'AI%O[:@!0 `(,. &2XQR[:@!`@$4.@$````0````9*8#$F_MJ!&Y

=)P)2P^8*)!X`/0`!````!0```%)%.B `````=V\`

`

end





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Jun 1997 17:59:47 -0500 (CDT)

From: Musa Jalamang Ceesay <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Mr. Camara I quite agree with you that Mr. Sissoko's association with the

Gambia could be very shameful. As far as the investment is concerned, when

I went to the Gambia this past christmas I saw two aeroplanes at the

Banjul international airport which I was told belong to babanding. I was

also

told Yahya uses one of them them for travelling outside the Gambia. I hope

the Gambia government is not baffled by Babanding's squandamania



Peace

Bala



On Sun, 8 Jun 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:



> On 8 Jun 97 at 11:15,

>

> > Mr. Sissoko seems to be a national of two countries,i.e.,

> > Mali and the Gambia. I know the issue of our Gambian

> > brothers and sister in the nordic countries regarding

> > dual citizenship was mentioned on Gambia-l before. But

> > does anyone know if the Gambia permits dual-citizenship?

> > I may be applying for one in the future, who knows!

> >

> > Lamin.

>

> As far as I know, Gambia does not permit dual-citizenship.

> However, I remember during the previous regime, about 16 Hong Kong

> Chinese were given Gambian citizenships because they had promised to

> invest in the country.

>

> It is a shame that a Gambian diplomatic passport should be given to

> Mr. Babani Sissoko. Does anyone know if he invested on any thing in

> the Gambia apart from purchasing a Hotel and giving out money to

> people?

>

> Momodou Camara

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 01:49:33 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Well Jabou,

my position is not so much of an attempt to throw away any efforts as to

question the wisdom and validity of the efforts in the first place. We ha=

ve

been there many times before....At the OAU special economic summit in 198=

0,

a pledge was taken to create an African Economic Union by the year 2000.

Given that the economies of most member states deteriorated since then, =

it

is almost a given where we shall be in 962 days time.

Sidibeh.



----------

> Fr=E5n:

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> Datum: den 7 juni 1997 02:47

>=20

> SIDIBEH,

>=20

> YOU RAISE SOME VALID POINTS BUT PLEASE NOTE THAT I ,FOR ONE, WAS NOT

> LAMENTING USAID'S DEPARTURE SO MUCH AS POINTING OUT THE HYPOCRITICAL

STANCE

> THAT THE U.S TAKES VIS A VIS AFRICA, WHICH YOU CORRECTLY IDENTIFIED ,

> "SERVING THEIR OWN INTEREST ALWAYS". AND YES, WE NEED TO TAKE STOCK OF

> OURSELVES BEFORE WE KNOW WHERE WE WANT TO GO AND HOW TO GET THERE, BUT

LET US

> NOT THROW AWAY THE EFFORTS OF THOSE WHO DARE TO START TRYING, LIKE THE

GROUP

> AT THE "ECONOMIC SUMMIT"

>=20

> JABOU



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 02:51:59 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Malanding, and M. Njie,

Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start

appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony

of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such

exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural

features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather

each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend who=

se

power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of =

my

saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is

exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat chaotic.

I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed =

to

suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and maki=

ng

a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are

largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may

define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to liv=

e

for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own

history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for

education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and n=

ow

expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it th=

at

falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural outlook=

)

should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is n=

ot

just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed

useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20

Sidibeh.

=20



----------

> Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

>=20

> Momodou,

> I think you have some valid points when you say:

>=20

>=20

> ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=

y

> African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is

> going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=

d

> ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =

be

> abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=

?

> What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and

> sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

> learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings

> amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

> conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

instanc....

>=20

> My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really

possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=

s

are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the

Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse

'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=

h.

=20

>=20

> Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is

generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=

nk

that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse

cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems

tend to be different.=20

>=20

> to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20

> I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we

learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=

r

before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was

going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=

ul

at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =

to

school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

>=20

> Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Jun 1997 12:34:14 +0100

From: Bahary <

To:

Subject: Address

Message-ID: <

Mime-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hello everyone.

Can sommeone send to me Observer homepage Demo.





Best regards

Dukuray



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Jun 1997 13:39:48 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 15:56 08/01/80 +-300, BASS wrote:



......Jabou!!

I believe it was very courageous of the

Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf of

the Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its agents

in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister than

bribing.....



BASS!!



Here you go again... Again, I agree with you 101%. Elsewhere I commented

that with such steps from our government, Gambians residing outside the

country would at least have the hope that their government will in some

circumstances intervene in their interest - as the case of those Gambian

women who worked in Kuwait and had to be brought back home by the President

due to the bad conditions they were entangled in.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 09:15:54 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> Oh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambia gov't

> to say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actually

> bribing U.S.. agents or officials?

>

> Jabou.

>

>

>

>

>

> In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:

>

> <<MIAMI, June 6 (UPI S) -- An African millionaire facing prison time for

> bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of

> diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani

> Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and

> political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.

> Copyright 1997

>

>

> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

I asked these questions before so sorry for the repeat. Can someone

tell me the destination of the Helicopters in Mr Sissoho's case? Is the

Gambia Government a partner in his business (the airline business) in

the Gambia? Or was he acting on the Gambia government's behalf?



Perhaps some answers could shed more light to the case.





Malanding Jaiteh



>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 09:43:19 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <



Hi,



When I enquired about it during the Jawara regime, Government officials told me it was a plain no, Gambia does not permit dual citizenship. Their solution was to apply for a visa anytime I need to enter the country. So it seems that dual citizenship is available to some and not for all.



Since its Gambia we're talking about double standards always existed in that country as a result one shouldn't be surprised (e.g. justice for some and not for all), so you may want to draw your conclusions.....



Sarian



> From

> Date: Sun, 8 Jun 1997 11:15:10 +0900 (JST)

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Mr. Sissoko seems to be a national of two countries,i.e.,

> Mali and the Gambia. I know the issue of our Gambian

> brothers and sister in the nordic countries regarding

> dual citizenship was mentioned on Gambia-l before. But

> does anyone know if the Gambia permits dual-citizenship?

> I may be applying for one in the future, who knows!

>

> Lamin.

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 09 Jun 1997 14:47:44 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Abdou Gibba wrote:

>

> At 15:56 08/01/80 +-300, BASS wrote:

>

> .....Jabou!!

> I believe it was very courageous of the

> Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on

> behalf of

> the Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its

> agents

> in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister

> than

> bribing.....

>

> BASS!!

>

> Here you go again... Again, I agree with you 101%. Elsewhere I

> commented

> that with such steps from our government, Gambians residing outside

> the

> country would at least have the hope that their government will in

> some

> circumstances intervene in their interest - as the case of those

> Gambian

> women who worked in Kuwait and had to be brought back home by the

> President

> due to the bad conditions they were entangled in.

>

> Regards,

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai





Let's get one thing straight and not allow ourselves to be fooled here.

Mr. Sissoho means much more to the government and some individuals there

then he does to our nation and that is why officials are going out on a

limb to help him. Mr. Sissoho has made the front pages of at least

three major papers here in the US and at a time when The Gambia needs to

uplift it's image abroad this really does not help.



This is not a case of our government coming to the aid of a poor Gambian

expatriate but rather one of trying to salvage someone whose character

and activities are dubious at the least.



The man receives the best lodging and security when he is in The Gambia

at the people's expense without nary an explanation as to why. He bought

a hotel from the Government with a twenty percent down payment and, to

the best of my knowledge, has yet to pay up the rest even though it was

due ages ago, has been renovated and is being run by his associates

while he spends hundreds of thousands of dollars in Miami.



Instead of commending our government for spending thousands of dollars

for flying high ranking officials to come to his aid and embarrassing

the country in the process, we should be asking them why. Why is this

man such a top priority? Why is this man given the VIP treatment both

at home and abroad?



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 15:18:52 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: RE: Wolof proverbs

Message-ID: <



Greetings Bassss:



Sorry for the tardy response. I was away. You can order the calendar by

sending $10 check or money order to:



Ndukuman Co.

3700 Buford Hwy, #58

Atlanta, Ga 30329



The calendar months are from June '97 to May '98.



Si jama,

LatJor.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 16:04:31 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Translator Assistance Wanted

Message-ID: <



Greetings Andy:



I would be very interested in the wolof translation project. As you may know

from a previous posting, I recently published 365 wolof proverbs with english

translations (part of a larger work) in calendar format.



I am also completing work on a wolof language book.



Si jama,

LatJor.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 16:33:36 EST

From: "Alhagi Marong" <

To:

Subject: The Sierra-leone Intervention:A politico-legal discourse

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Dear List Members,

The current political situation in Sierra-leone has understandably attracted much

discussion due to the immense implications that it bears for regional

peace, security and democracy in West Africa as a sub-region and for

Africa in general. The issue is also significantly laden with

international law implications. It therefore calls for considerable

reflection and sober analysis so as to carve out a meaningful and

lasting solution to the problem, but also to avoid setting standards

and expectations that will be either difficult or impossible to

follow in case of a recurrence of a similar situation elsewhere.

In other words, any solutions adopted for the Sierra-leone situation

by the community of states in West Africa will the assume the

character of an international precedent in the practice of states in

the region and should be the same standards applied to all other

nations. Anything less than this may be a recipe for chaos, may

signify the assumption of inconsistent standards to govern the

conduct of nation states in west Africa and provoke the argument of

different standards and a different reaction by Ecowas to situations

in the states of the sub-region depending on size, military might or

political affiliation.

International law operates on a fundamental principle of the

sovereign equality of states and and this standard has been

recognised and incorporated in the Charter of the United Nations. It

is because of this notion that that Charter recognises the principle

of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and

abolishes the use of force except where necessary for the express

purpose of preserving humanity etc. This is the concept of

international humanitarian intervention on which the missions to

Somalia, and other conflict zones in recent times have been based. It

is also on that principle that Ecomog was constituted in Liberia

under Ecowas' Protocol on Mutual Assistance in Defence.

I assume here that most people adhere to the view that democratic

governance and the rule of law are cornerstones of the modern

nation-state which African countries should alll endeavour to attain.

As such, any time a demecratic order is overthrown like it happened in

Sierra-leone, there is a retrogade step, and an undesirable one.

There ought therefore to be measures to restore the democratic order.

The question therefore arises how best to bring about the restoration

of the pre-existing legal order with the least adverse effect to the

international relations of nation states.

Certainly forcible military intervention is never a first choice

option. If there should be intervention, it ought in my view to take

the form of a peaceful diplomatic intervention meant to promote

dialogue and reconciliation rather than to force matters. If anything

the interventions in Liberia by Ecomog and by The U.N in Somalia

ought to serve as examples of the complexities of such operations.

This general scenario apart, the Sierra-leone intervention also

raises more fundamental concerns about the political climate of the

sub-region. In a region that has probably had more military

take-overs that any other part of Africa since independence, the

likelihood that another democratic order will be overthrown in the

near future is not a fanciful dream. If anything, it is more likely

than not. The immediate question this raises is, will Ecowas send in

troops again? Does Ecowas have the logistic, financial and military

potential to embark on such" democratic governance interventions"

throughout the region? What if there is a coup in one of the more

militarily powerful countries...will intervention still be a viable

option?

To cap it all is it not ironic that the leader of a "democratic

governance intrevention" is a nation-state itself labouring under the

shackles of undemocratic governance?

This contribution must not be seen as an argument against the

restoration of democracy in Sierra-leone...if anything it is my

sincere belief that Sierra-leoneans deserve something better than

another military dabacle. Almost six years of a senseless civil war

has left the country still suffering from the scars and the Tejan

Kabba governemnt had just been on a promising road to peace. The

article must rather be seen as a signal against allowing ulterior

motives to be masked in the guise of legitimate international

concerns, and to get us pondering about the important legal and

political implications of the action of states for the future of

international relations in the West African sub-region.

Thanks for reading.



Alaji.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 14:00:51 -0700 (PDT)

From: "Al M'Ballow" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Translator Assistance Wanted

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Yes,i would love to help,if just i know the words that need to be

transalated.So any thing,let me know.

By the way,people that know me calls me M'ballow.

Thanks.







On Mon, 9 Jun 1997, Gabriel Ndow wrote:



> Greetings Andy:

>

> I would be very interested in the wolof translation project. As you may know

> from a previous posting, I recently published 365 wolof proverbs with english

> translations (part of a larger work) in calendar format.

>

> I am also completing work on a wolof language book.

>

> Si jama,

> LatJor.

>







m









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 09:29:14 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: It's Congo (Brazzaville)'s Turn! Who's Next?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.7288.emout07.mail.aol.com.865949346"





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7288.emout07.mail.aol.com.865949346

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain



....from AMADOU SCATTRED JANNEH





--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7288.emout07.mail.aol.com.865949346

Content-ID: <

Content-type: text/plain;

name="CONGO"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<HTML><PRE><B>By ALEXANDRA ZAVIS</B>

<I>.c The Associated Press </I>

=0D

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of<FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D3> <A HREF=3D"aol=

://4344:30.GR_Congo.378806.541960418">Congo</A> (June 10) - French soldie=

rs rescued more shaken foreigners today from areas of Brazzaville hardest=

-hit by fighting between government troops and rebel forces loyal to a fo=

rmer dictator.

=0D

Despite promises of truce talks in the Republic of Congo, mortar and mach=

ine gun fire persisted today around Brazzaville's airport even as 150 eva=

cuees arrived in a French-protected convoy.

=0D

People who had reached the airport described gruesome scenes in the city =

center: bodies strewn across streets littered with spent shells; three vi=

ctims sprawled out of a bullet-riddled limousine.

=0D

At first light, French troops headed into the more dangerous sections in =

the capital of this Central African nation, a former French colony, to pi=

ck up people stranded by the violence.

=0D

The fighting began Thursday when President Pascal Lissouba tried to disar=

m the 5,000-man ''Cobra'' militia of Gen. Denis Sassou-Nguesso amid fears=

he would try to disrupt next month's presidential elections.

=0D

The former dictator's militia resisted, and intense battles ensued.

=0D

Sassou-Nguesso's militia appeared to have gained control of the northern =

and central sections of the capital, while government troops held souther=

n neighborhoods.

=0D

By this morning, French and U.S. officials had airlifted about 900 foreig=

ners from Republic of Congo, which is next to its much-larger neighbor, C=

ongo, formerly known as Zaire.

=0D

But thousands remained. The United States has been unable to evacuate 13 =

of 28 American diplomats, the State Department said. And two dozen Americ=

an civilians were holed up at the U.S. Embassy, hoping to leave. U.S. off=

icials suspended evacuation efforts Sunday during the heavy fighting.

=0D

French troops hoped to evacuate 500 people today. About 100 flew out this=

morning to the coastal city of Pointe-Noire, leaving hundreds of others =

waiting with luggage, children and wandering pets.

=0D

In Paris, officials said French President Jacques Chirac persuaded the tw=

o warring leaders to agree to hold peace talks, but no date was set yet.

=0D

''The president has obtained an agreement in principle both from Lissouba=

and Sassou-Nguesso for a cease-fire and for mediation,'' Chirac spokeswo=

man Catherine Colonna told The Associated Press late Monday.

=0D

Hundreds of French paratroopers dropped from the skies Monday to bolster =

the French operation - and 1,200 more French troops sent from other Afric=

an countries and Paris were expected in Brazzaville today.

=0D

At least one French soldier has been killed, struck down by gunfire last =

week while trying to extricate trapped civilians. There are no reliable f=

igures on other casualties.

=0D

British aid worker Richard Bartlett, holed up in one of the hotels, the C=

osmos, said an evacuation could not come too soon.

=0D

''It is only a matter of time before the hotel gets hit,'' said Bartlett,=

an engineer for Oxfam contacted by satellite phone. ''We are desperately=

hoping French or American troops will be able to cross the front lines t=

o reach us.''

=0D

Throughout the day Monday, foreigners in the capital flocked to the airpo=

rt.

=0D

The foreigners - mostly French or from neighboring Congo - said the city'=

s Centreville neighborhood was strewn with bodies, spent shells and shatt=

ered glass. One woman shook with sobs while her three small children play=

ed at her feet.

=0D

''We spent four days locked up in the house. We saw bullets landing in th=

e garden and heard explosions that made the walls shake,'' said Therese P=

rat, a 54-year-old French jeweler.

=0D

Prat said government troops looted her home and stole her car. ''We've be=

en here since 1965 and now we've lost everything.''

=0D

Others reported being mistreated by Cobra rebel forces.

=0D

''We hadn't eaten for three days, so we tried to go and buy bread, and we=

were stopped by the Cobras who made us stand in the sewage ditch,'' said=

Elisee Oba, a 24-year-old hairdresser. They confiscated her papers and l=

et her go.

=0D

The leader of the Cobras, Sassou-Nguesso, ruled as a dictator for more th=

an a decade until he was forced to introduce political reforms in 1991.

=0D

Elections the following year installed Lissouba as president. The antagon=

ism between the two men erupted in bloodshed during legislative elections=

in 1993.

=0D

Sassou-Nguesso and another opposition leader, Bernard Kolelas, accused Li=

ssouba of rigging the vote. The resulting violence left 2,000 people dead=

and prompted each leader to create his own militia.

=0D

AP-NY-06-10-97 0840EDT

=0D

<FONT COLOR=3D"#000000" SIZE=3D2><I>Copyright 1997 The Associated Press.=

The information contained in the AP news report may not be published, br=

oadcast, rewritten or otherwise distributed without the prior written aut=

hority of The Associated Press.</I>

=0D

</PRE></HTML>



--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7288.emout07.mail.aol.com.865949346--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 16:02:59 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting Rages

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Which Way Africa??? Where do we head to???

Recently it was Zaire ( now congo ), then came peace or would you not

call it peace. Then a week or so after this peace came the

Sierre-Leone coupe. Before the dust settles down, we hear yet another

fighting in Africa. This time is Congo Brazzaville.

I wonder why the Americans, the French and their alliers are always

the first to be in troubled countries in Africa inorder (as they put

it) to evacuate their citizens and civilians from other countries.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



The following is from CNN



Congo evacuations proceed as fighting rages

France sends more troops; U.S. tries to negotiate truce







June 9, 1997

BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (CNN) -- Mortar fire thundered through

the Republic of Congo's capital Monday as government troops battled

militiamen.



France poured in soldiers, and U.S. officials tried to negotiate a

truce so civilians from other countries could safely flee.



Meanwhile, four French military aircraft left Brazzaville on Monday

carrying about 360 escaping civilians, diplomats said.



Five days after fighting broke out, militiamen loyal to the country's

former military leader, Gen. Denis Sassou-Nguesso, appeared to have

gained the upper hand.



Because of the new violence, residents of the neighboring Democratic

Republic of Congo -- who just weeks ago fled to Brazzaville ahead of a

rebel advance against the former regime of Mobutu Sese Seko -- have

been returning to their country's capital, Kinshasa, by the hundreds.



Civilians fleeing in private planes and in canoes rowed frantically

across the Congo River to Kinshasa said Sassou-Nguesso's men

controlled the building housing radio and television



Sassou-Nguesso's 5,000-strong army also expanded its control to the

city center from its strongholds in the northern districts



French reinforcements sent in

France sent a C-130 cargo plane to Brazzaville on Monday with armed

vehicles to reinforce French forces in the city, and about 500 French

soldiers were deployed from neighboring Bangui, Central African

Republic and Libreville, Gabon.

They will join about 450 French soldiers already stationed in the

former French colony.



At least one French soldier has been killed since Thursday, struck

down by gunfire while trying to guide civilians from a besieged

neighborhood.

French troops continued their mission Monday to reach

civilians stranded in the cross-fire.

The Foreign Ministry in Paris said about 550 people from other

countries had been rounded up and taken to the French Embassy and

other secure areas.

In Kinshasa, a 20-minute canoe ride across the river, the sounds of

heavy fighting could be heard past midnight and again early Monday.

"At 6 o'clock this morning heavy fighting resumed, with mortar fire,"

a French Embassy official said on condition of anonymity.



Alexis Jaraud, the embassy's military spokesman in Brazzaville, said

Sassou-Nguesso's men controlled the north of the city while government

troops held the south.

Fighting was concentrated Monday in the central part of the city, he

said, and many buildings had been hit.

Jaraud added that it was impossible to determine the number of deaths

because of the difficulty in moving through the streets, but that the

use of heavy artillery made casualties likely.

U.S. seeks truce



Two dozen civilians hoping to flee were sheltered at the U.S. Embassy

officials in Brazzaville, where officials were in radio contact with

both sides in the conflict.



"We are hoping we can get some kind of cease-fire at least long enough

to get them (civilians) to the airport," a Western diplomat said on

condition of anonymity.

He said fighting appeared to have moved away from the embassy. The

State Department had ordered all non-essential embassy employees and

dependents there to leave.

About 100 civilians from other countries, half of them Americans, had

been evacuated on private airplanes chartered by the U.S. Embassy

since Saturday. But heavy street fighting forced the embassy to

suspend the flights early Sunday.

Americans who took the five-minute

shuttle flight to Kinshasa described artillery exchanges in

Brazzaville streets and residents cowering in their homes.



"It seemed everybody had a gun," American missionary Joseph Harvey

said.



Violence erupted last week when government troops, fearing attempts to

disrupt next month's presidential elections, tried to disarm members

of Sassou-Nguesso's militia.





Sassou-Nguesso ruled as a dictator for more than a decade until he was

forced to introduce political reforms in 1991.

Elections the following

year installed Lissouba as president, but political rivalries between

the two men erupted in bloodshed during legislative elections the

following year.

Sassou-Nguesso and another opposition leader, Bernard Kolelas, accused

Lissouba of rigging the vote. Resulting civil unrest exploded in

violence that left 2,000 people dead and led to each man's creation of

a personal militia.





Western governments, ironically, had stationed troops in Brazzaville

in the event Kinshasa erupted into just the kind of chaos now

described in Brazzaville. But Congolese rebel leader Laurent Kabila

captured the former Zairian capital amid relative calm.



The United States, Britain and Portugal then gradually pulled their

troops from Brazzaville, leaving behind only French troops.







































































.































.









































































------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 11:33:42 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



Dr. Ebrima Sall of CODESRIA is our newest member. We expect a formal

introduction from him as soon as possible. Welcome pal!



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 14:12:32 +0200

From: Buba Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"









>It is a shame that a Gambian diplomatic passport should be given to

>Mr. Babani Sissoko. Does anyone know if he invested on any thing in

>the Gambia apart from purchasing a Hotel and giving out money to

>people?

>

>Momodou Camara





Well Mo,



The relationship between Babanding and the Gambia is still a mystery to the

ordinary gambian. During my trip to the Gambia in september - 96,

I became aware that Babanding was allocated a fashonable government

resident close to Fajara Hotel with a 24 Hrs state guard. His relationship

with the Jammeh Government by creating employment is the only explainable

variable I know of. What makes him so special to the Government to enjoy

such a status to the cost of the Gambian tax payers remains unknown. But I

Believe that there is much more to see than that meets the eye.



Si Jama





Buba Njie





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 11:48:51 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Just a test

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Please disregard this message as itis just a test.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 13:10:24 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Fwd: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting Rages

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Tue, 10 Jun 1997



> Which Way Africa??? Where do we head to???

> Recently it was Zaire ( now congo ), then came peace or would you not

> call it peace. Then a week or so after this peace came the

> Sierre-Leone coupe. Before the dust settles down, we hear yet another

> fighting in Africa. This time is Congo Brazzaville.

> I wonder why the Americans, the French and their alliers are always

> the first to be in troubled countries in Africa inorder (as they put

> it) to evacuate their citizens and civilians from other countries.

>

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng.



The Americans are suppose to be humanitarians etc etc etc. All for peace,

human rights etc etc etc. I believe that they only enter some troubled

zones mostly for the sake of show inorder to have the rest of the world

on their side, hence in the case of The Democratic Republic of The Congo,

I think is what they call themselves now ( formerly Zaire ), when they

finally start, to really take advantage of the resources ( like Shell in

Nigeria, disregarding the state of the people), the people

won't say much cause the Americans "helped" them in their dark days.

By the time we finally get our heads

screwed on tight and start moving in the right direction, instead of

killing each other for the sake of money and power, there probably won't

be much of our resources left to develop our own countries. Since with

increasing development comes the increasing need for metals esp. some of

the ones found in Zaire ( hence why the Americans, French etc will be or are

scrambling for the resources down there ). Hopefully, our leaders will

get to a higher level of common sense, instead of acting like children,

before it's too late.















































>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 13:38:43 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting Rages

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-06-10 13:17:09 EDT, you write:



> I wonder why the Americans, the French and their alliers are always

> the first to be in troubled countries in Africa inorder (as they put

> it) to evacuate their citizens and civilians from other countries.

>

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng.



What'd you mean? Won't you care for your people if you were in the same

situation? How would you feel about your family if (god forbid) there was a

coup in the Gambia and you had no way of getting in touch with them?



This is called National endowment where a country must be responsible for its

citizens everywhere in the world. If anything happens to them, the ROC cannot

take any responsibilty as it can defiantly call it an act of agression.



-Sal







------------------------------



Date: 10 Jun 1997 17:52:59 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT: A Unified Voice

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 06-Jun-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT: A Unified Voice Needed at CITES



By Lewis Machipisa



HARARE, Jun 6 (IPS) -- When African governments sit down at the

conference table next week to thrash out the thorny issues in the

Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES),

environmentalists here have made a plea for them to speak with one

voice.



At past CITES conferences, the voting patterns of African

countries depended to a large extent on the former colonial

masters, France and Britain. The United States and its powerful

animal rights non-governmental movement, also swayed votes away

from the natural resource interests of the continent.



''Voting governments with no vested interest in a species find

it politically expedient to concede to NGOs' demands in return for

the cheap green points that can be cashed in when it comes to

tackling issues such as pollution,'' says Jon Hutton of the Africa

Resources Trust in Zimbabwe.



''In practice, however, it is not a simple case of wildlife

traders being put out of business. Rather it is a case of

developing countries bowing to the will of the industrialised

world,'' Hutton adds.



When the CITES meeting starts on Monday (Jun 9), the same trend

is likely to repeat itself if African countries do not speak with

one voice.



The Southern African region, which has much to gain from the

down-listing of the African Elephant, has been canvassing for a

strong African position to counter the strong animal rights lobby

from the West.



''The colonial hangover seems to still be there,'' says Jerry

Gotora, vice-chairman of CAMPFIRE, a community-based wildlife

management organisation in Zimbabwe.



''France and Britain still think they can pull the strings on

their former colonies. But we are saying that should be the thing

of the past. We are Africans, we have one village, one kind of

thinking and approach,'' Gotora says. ''After all, the boundaries

that divide Africa are not our boundaries, we don't need them and

the elephants do not know any boundaries at all,'' he told IPS.



''We have quite some support from African countries. But like

everything else, the paces in Africa are not pulled by Africans,

they are pulled by foreigners and it depends on the amount of pace-

pulling that will be done,'' Gotora says, adding that ''...the

wind, as it is blowing, it seems like things are in favour of

us.''



Southern Africa, led by Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe, is

ready to fight to have the African Elephant moved from Appendix

One to Two, where regulated trade is allowed.



''Elephants bring in 300,000 Pula per annum to my community and

we should utilise them sustainably. We don't want to wipe them out

and we also don't want them to kill people,'' says Chief Luckson

Masile of Chobe District in Botswana.



''Our elephants are so many that they have become not only a

threat to human beings, but even to themselves,'' Masile says.



''We live along the river banks adjacent to national parks and

as such, we cannot even erect some electrical fences because they

won't have anywhere to drink, so we feel we have to leave them as

they are... and control them,'' Masile who is in the country to

attend the CITES Conference of Parties told IPS Friday.



CAMPFIRE's Gotora says Southern Africa has proven that it can

manage its elephants sustainably and should be given the chance to

continue to do so.



''We know there are problems all over the world, because other

nations have failed to manage their elephants,'' says Gotora.



''But as far as Southern African countries are concerned, we

have demonstrated to the world that we are capable of managing our

elephant herds and as a result, we expect the world to understand

us and feel for us,'' Gotora adds. ''We have more elephants than

we require at the moment in this region.



''...The elephants that we have are now a danger to the

ecosystem as well as to human beings. We should be allowed to

utilise the resource that we have. There is no politics in it, it

is purely more of a scientific thing and a cultural thing,'' he

explains.



And if Southern Africa fails to push its proposals through?



''It would be very sad because as it is, an elephant that has

no value to a rural person is as good as dead,'' Gotora says. It

won't be there and that's what the world has to expect. There is

no way we can compromise people's lives for something that has no

value. It would be wiped off,'' says Gotora.



''We will reduce the amount of land that we are currently

allocating to wildlife. We have actually created more land for

elephants at the expense of human beings. If the elephant is

becoming of no value to us, what's the use of keeping it or

allocating more land to it,'' Gotora asks.



Zimbabwe alone is home to about 65,000 elephants, double the

optimum level it can normally sustain. Its elephant population has

increased greatly, more than 2.2 percent per year, and there has

been no culling in recent years.



Botswana says its 90,000 herd is three times more than it can

handle. But neither Zimbabwe nor Botswana can take action since

the countries are bound by CITES which, in 1989, placed the

African Elephant on Appendix One, banning trade in ivory and all

elephant products.



This has deprived countries such as Botswana, Malawi, Namibia

and Zimbabwe of significant export earnings and, according to

opponents of the ban, put pressure on their environment.



CITES was created in 1973 as an honest attempt to address what

was then perceived to be a major conservation problem-- the threat

of international trade to wildlife and other species.



Zimbabwe, which is estimated to be losing at least four million

U.S. dollars a year as a result of the ban, has applied to the

World Trade Organisation (WTO) for 50 million U.S. dollars in

compensation for the loss of its ivory markets. (end/ips/lm/pm97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News.apc.org>

Latir wrote:



"...Let's get one thing straight and not allow ourselves to be fooled here.

Mr. Sissoho means much more to the government and some individuals there

then he does to our nation and that is why officials are going out on a

limb to help him. Mr. Sissoho has made the front pages of at least

three major papers here in the US and at a time when The Gambia needs to

uplift it's image abroad this really does not help...."



Latir!



Lets get one more thing straight here, what am commending on is not the

character of the man - in fact I care less with what he does with his money

and I don't have a clue what his affairs with the governments is. What is

worth commending on is what I commended on: Bass wrote :



"........it was very courageous of the Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if

what he had done was done on behalf of the Gambian Gov. and people. America

stood not very long ago by its agents in India when they were caught trying

to do things much more sinister than bribing......"



Now tell us what is so wrong with that.



If he was really "running errands" for the government, do you mean he should

have been abandoned and the government act as if he is unknown? Wouldn't

that be cowardice of the government or an indication of it's weakness....

which is what people like me will call "embarrassing". I really don't care

what the American government or anyone, for this matter might label Sissoho.

What I care about and am proud of, is my government having the rightful guts

to intervene where and when necessary and I think as Gambian, I deserve that

pleasure.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





Latir wrote:



"...Let's get one thing straight and not allow ourselves to be fooled here.

Mr. Sissoho means much more to the government and some individuals there

then he does to our nation and that is why officials are going out on a

limb to help him. Mr. Sissoho has made the front pages of at least

three major papers here in the US and at a time when The Gambia needs to

uplift it's image abroad this really does not help...."



Latir!



Lets get one more thing straight here, what am commending on is not the

character of the man - in fact I care less with what he does with his money

and I don't have a clue what his affairs with the governments is. What is

worth commending on is what I commended on: Bass wrote :



"........it was very courageous of the Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if

what he had done was done on behalf of the Gambian Gov. and people. America

stood not very long ago by its agents in India when they were caught trying

to do things much more sinister than bribing......"



Now tell us what is so wrong with that.



If he was really "running errands" for the government, do you mean he should

have been abandoned and the government act as if he is unknown? Wouldn't

that be cowardice of the government or an indication of it's weakness...?

which is what people like me will call "embarrassing". I really don't care

what the American government or anyone, for this matter, might label

Sissoho. What I care about and am proud of, is my government having the

rightful guts to intervene where and when necessary and I think as a

Gambian, I deserve that pleasure.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





>

The question is not the evacuation but is it only evacuation?

Remember they always smell the trouble before it comes, they are

always there when it happens and they would be the first to start

negotiations and evacuations. Even the day Jawara was couped they

were there. They were the first to know, to give him a lift to their

ship and the first to start negotiations between Jawara and Jammeh &

co. History tell us their involvement in African politics , coupes

and sales of arms. Ancha is right that> Hopefully, our leaders will

get to a higher level of common sense, instead of acting like

children, before it`s too late.

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



Abdou Gibba wrote:



> Latir!

>

> Lets get one more thing straight here, what am commending on is not the

> character of the man - in fact I care less with what he does with his money

> and I don't have a clue what his affairs with the governments is. What is

> worth commending on is what I commended on: Bass wrote :

>

> "........it was very courageous of the Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if

> what he had done was done on behalf of the Gambian Gov. and people. America

> stood not very long ago by its agents in India when they were caught trying

> to do things much more sinister than bribing......"

>

> Now tell us what is so wrong with that.



Abdou and Bass,



I must apologize if the tone of my original message seemed offensive.

It was not meant to be taken so.



I said,



"This is not a case of our government coming to the aid of a poor

Gambian

expatriate but rather one of trying to salvage someone whose character

and activities are dubious at the least."



I should have also added: Someone who may even be involved in dubious

activities with the government.



We don't really know what Sissoho's actions had to do with government.

He claims one of the helicopters was for his new airline company and the

other a gift to the government as an Air Ambulance or something to that

effect. That gesture should be commended but since the government has

not really said much to the public on the matter, this is all suspect.

Remember, two helicopters were recently purchased by the government for

the Ministry of Fisheries.



> If he was really "running errands" for the government, do you mean he should

> have been abandoned and the government act as if he is unknown? Wouldn't

> that be cowardice of the government or an indication of it's weakness...?

> which is what people like me will call "embarrassing". I really don't care

> what the American government or anyone, for this matter, might label

> Sissoho. What I care about and am proud of, is my government having the

> rightful guts to intervene where and when necessary and I think as a

> Gambian, I deserve that pleasure.





If he was "running errands" for the government I don't think he should

have been "abandoned" and in fact he never has been. There is, however,

a difference between simply not being abandoned and backing him with the

good (full) name, or whatever good name is left, of the government and

the country. This man has been accused of bribery and our government is

now seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specifically

diplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This is

where I have a problem.



I should add, for informational purposes, that Sissoho was actually

apprehended in Switzerland on request by the the U.S. government or

Interpol. I wonder why the government did not intercede then, while in

custody of the Swiss authorities for weeks, if he was in fact the holder

of a Gambian diplomatic passport. Then perhaps they did but again,

nothing was ever said.



Again, we are talking about a man who just a little over a year ago had

no presence in the Gambia. All I am really saying is that instead of

commending the government for being courageous on a matter on which they

have remained mum, we should be asking why they are doing all this.

Blind praise is tantamount to... well... just that!



Peace.



Lat



I could not agree more with you. There has been a lot of questions raised

about our diplomat extraordinaire in the Gambian press, but few answers

have been given by the authorities. To stand by its citizens is one of th=

e

duties of government. Mr. Sissoho's pecuniary behaviour, however, does no=

t

speak well in favour of his status as a diplomat! The new regime in Gambi=

a

is increasingly becoming famous for a quality the previous ones lacked

completely. Namely: COURAGE. Its a very Gambian character - perhaps a

consequence of our small size. The problem is that it is often irrational

("DEGERR FIT" - in wollof). So people believe that they could with their

bare hands take on a tiger for a wrestling match. The danger is that, one

fine day, they may just do it!

Sidibeh.

Latir!



Sissoho and everything about him remains an enigma. So until I know more

about him, I just can't say much nor legitimise his dealings with the

goverment. In fact I can't even tell you what my feelings are towards that man.



you wrote:



>This man has been accused of bribery and our government is

>now seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specifically

>diplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This is

>where I have a problem.



I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems with the

US authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packing

fines issued to them - an offense. Their government stood up to them and

even willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when this

government needed a "better image" but that does not stop it from

safeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, if

indeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? Do

we still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so that we

will be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of a

priority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing by it's

integrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves and

stand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "big

brothers".



Latir, I may also sound offensive or sometimes personal, excuse me if this

happens anytime but that is not and will never be my intention, well at

least until the need calls for it. So, as you always close up, PEACE!



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai







Gambia-l



Until there comes a time when we all see the truth for what it is, our

little country shall become even smaller. Put simply, the era of

rendering blind support to our governments must cease for good. Give

the devil its due, but make the devil pay its fines. I cannot see

why Sissoko must be given the special attention he's got. Tell me,

what qualifies him for a Gambian diplomat? His money? I would expect

the Malian government to take the lead for Sissoko, not ours. Let us

call things by their rightful names, lest our country remain the

backyard many of us are (un)conciously making it to be. That will

surely be disappointing! The only reason why we make headlines in US

is this Sissoko affair! Isn't there a better way of us making the

news? I beg for answers!



Lamin.



Hi Folks,



Let me begin by thanking Amadou for introducing me to you all.



I am from a place called Sare Amadou (Kerr Amadou; or Gissa, which is the

"official" name that even the people of the village now hardly ever

remember!), somewhere in The Gambia. Schooled at Gambia High, Dakar (now

called Chiekh Anta Diop University), Grenoble and Paris. Worked for two

years as Manager of the Centre for the Promotion of Village Savings and

Credit Associations (VISACA), based in BrikamaBa/Sapu--conducting training

courses for field-level VISACA promoters, helping to set up VISACAs in what

were then called MID-North and South, LRD, NBD and Western Division; etc.

etc.).



And, as Amadou rightly said, I am now with CODESRIA (The Council for the

Development of Social Science Research in Africa), an independent,

pan-African social science research council based in Dakar, where I am in

charge of a programme on Academic Freedom and Outreach: matters pertaining

to intellectual freedom and human rights, links with civil society

organisations, etc.



I am very pleased to be a subscriber to this listserv. You seem to be an

interesting crowd, judging by the postings that have landed on my hard disk

so far, and I am very eager to know who you are (by the way, can anybody

explain to me what to do to get the list of subscribers to this listserv?).



Cheers!



Ebrima.





Just a short comment on the Sissoho -case, which I only know from the

information and discussions on Gambia-L . It was my act to post it two

days ago.

Let me ask you: did he act on behalf of the Gambian Government -

officially/hidden/private OR ...? Who dares to give the answer, and who

believe he did so ?

Let me just say that I wonder, and I=B4m very curious to know more about

him. His acting in USA gave me the picture of a very eccentric (not

serious) person. What status has he in the Gambia ? Not many of you

knows exactly, I think. In my opinion by acting like they did, the

Gambian government has now taken a great responsability for this "maybe

Gambian citizen", and his "image" will cast a shadow (some will maybe

say glance !) over the Gambia=B4s image too. As a foreigner you can say

that I don=B4t know what I=B4m saying, and should keep my big mouth =

shut.

But as a friend of The Gambia, I=B4m concerned of all this small things,

which can influent on the image of the country here in Denmark. People,

danes, who don=B4t know much about The Gambia, will maybe say: "See, =

this

man is doing business, weapons, two helicopters, spreading money like

crazy to right and left (where does the money come from ? drugdealing,

black- marquet -business, weapon-sales or .. ?) and the government is

deeply involved, they back him up, take him out - there is something

rotten" - even it can all be explained. Let it be my comment on a

strange story (and very small parenthesis) of international affairs.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam







Hie,

You are quiet right. I really cannot believe that there are Gambians

meaning that what Sissoho did was okay.

Why should they give him a Gambian diplomatic pass? The man is not

helping the country at all, may be some few authorities.

Giving money to some people makes the Gambian to be dependant.

The man is a Malian, let him be helped by the Malian Government.

There are many Gambians that have been deported from Europe, people =

that

have families, jobs especially in Norway where I live. Did the Gambian

Government do anything to avoid such things to happen? No, they do not

even care. Is it because these fellow Gambians are not rich?



This Sissoho-case is getting into my nerves, there are other things =

much

more important than talking about it again and again.

If man breaks the law then man should face the consequences.=20

This explains the type of Government we have, trying to back Sissoho.

Were those helicopters for The Gambia? I do not think so. If yes, why

could not they send some experts from the National Army to buy those

things.

=20

Let the Government take care of it's people, make it easy for the

youths to be able to travel abroad to further their studies. And even

explain the money in the Swiss bank.



Ras ( a gambian living in Norway).

Sorry for my bad English..

I know the issue of our Gambian> brothers and sister in the nordic countries regarding> dual citizenship was mentioned on Gambia-l before. But> does anyone know if the Gambia permits dual-citizenship?> I may be applying for one in the future, who knows!> Lamin.As far as I know, Gambia does not permit dual-citizenship.However, I remember during the previous regime, about 16 Hong KongChinese were given Gambian citizenships because they had promised toinvest in the country.It is a shame that a Gambian diplomatic passport should be given toMr. Babani Sissoko. Does anyone know if he invested on any thing inthe Gambia apart from purchasing a Hotel and giving out money topeople?Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: 08 Jun 1997 12:36:16 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: Overwhelming Support for Libya from African LeadersMessage-ID: < 2539515870.27014565@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 04-Jun-97 ***Title: AFRICA-OAU: Overwhelming Support for Libya from African LeadersBy Lewis MachipisaHARARE, Jun 4 (IPS) - The United Kingdom and the United Stateshave no grounds for keeping up sanctions on Libya as that countryhas met requirements set by the UN Security Council, Africanleaders declared Wednesday.At the end of three days of deliberations at the 33rd Summit ofthe Organisation of Africa Countries (OAU), the leaders regrettedthe continuation of UN sanctions against Libya and expressed''deep concern over the human and material deprivations to whichthe Libyan people have been subjected.''''We wish to emphasise that these obnoxious sanctions affectnot only the Libyan people, but also the neighbouring countries aswell as African workers from other countries of the continent,''the leaders said in a declaration released at the end of thesummit.They also stated, as in past summits, that the continuation ofthe sanctions -- imposed following Libya's refusal to hand over toBritain two men blamed for the bombing a US plane over Scotland in1988 -- might force African countries to devise other means ofsparing the Libyan people future suffering.''There is no real basis for continuing sanctions in light ofLibya's own preparedness to have these people who are alleged tohave committed the offence tried at other venues than those whichBritain and the United States insist on,'' said ZimbabweanPresident Robert Mugabe, who is chairman of OAU.''Where have you seen a situation were those suspected ofcommitting an offence are condemned in advance and final positionsare taken which amount really to having them tried andcondemned,'' said Mugabe.''Surely if we take the common laws of Britain and the UnitedStates one is not convicted until one is tried through anappropriate and judicial process and that process is transparentand judges are objective judges,'' Mugabe added.Libya should be allowed to develop its economy withoutsanctions. People of Libya have suffered enough and those who havegone to Libya can vouch for it,'' Mugabe said Wednesday.The summit focused not only on political matters but also oneconomic ones. According to OAU Secretary-General Salim AhmedSalim, it dealt with ''fundamental issues relating to the breadand butter of our people, economic cooperation and integration andthe real problems of instability and insecurity in thecontinent.''The May 25 coup in the West African state of Sierra Leone wasthe most topical issue, according to Salim. ''We have requestedcountries in that region to do whatever is possible to restoreconstitutional legality in that country,'' he said.Paradoxically, the country leading efforts to have SierraLeone's elected president reinstated is Nigeria, which hasprovided the bulk of the troops sent there by other West Africannations to force the Sierra Leonean military junta to step down.Nigeria itself is ruled by a military strongman.Asked about this, Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister, Stan Mudenge,said: ''The OAU has not asked Nigeria. We have asked ECOWAS (theEconomic Community of West African States) and it so happens atthe moment that the 16 countries of ECOWAS have chosen Nigeria astheir chairman.''''That is the regional arrangement. You can't say when you aska regional group to go and address an issue 'please don't includeyour chairman'. It doesn't make sense,'' said Mudenge. ''The OAUis not sitting folding its hands in the case of Nigeria. We haveexpressed concern about human rights in Nigeria, about the lack ofdemocracy.''According to Salim, the OAU ''would like to see a democraticgovernment in Nigeria because of the special role and specialimportance of Nigeria to Africa. A democratic Nigeria will show aproper example.''''There is no hypocrisy as far as far as the OAU deals with thesituation in Sierra Leone. The OAU has taken a position that thecoup there is unacceptable and everything must be done to restorelegality in that country,'' noted Salim.Mugabe intimated that the stance taken on Sierra Leone wasindicative of a change at the OAU level. The regional grouping, hesaid, is ''getting tougher and tougher each time as we move intothe future and I can assure you that future coup plotters andthose who overthrow governments will have more difficulty to getrecognition, whatever the size of the country.''''Peace and democracy are growing in Africa and so there is nowa definite attitude to coups and illegitimate governments,'' saidMugabe.The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC-former Zaire), whererebel leader Laurent Kabila became president a few weeks ago afterousting long-time dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, also came in formention.''We welcome the determination and commitment of the DemocraticRepublic of Congo for the promotion of stability and consolidationof peace as well as to creating a political environment that willbe sustain democracy and to ensure that respect of human rights,''they said in their declaration.Kabila has come in for criticism from some sectors in the Westand the United Nations for massacres reportedly perpetratedagainst Rwandan Hutu refugees in his country and the OAU leaderswelcomed his ''commitment to cooperate with humanitarian agenciesto enable them to provide the much need assistance to refugees andfacilitate the voluntary repatriation of the remaining refugees.''On the reform of the UN Security Council, the leaders declaredthat membership of that body should be expanded to 26 for thebenefit of developing countries, and African nations inparticular.''Africa should be allocated no less than two permanent seats.These seats will be alloted to countries by a decision of Africansthemselves, in accordance with a system of rotation based on thecurrent established criteria of the OAU and subsequent elementswhich might improve upon these criteria,'' read the declaration.''Africa should be allocated five non-permanent seats in theexpanded Security Council.''''We would want to see the veto gone,'' said Mugabe, ''but wedo recognise that in some cases you do not get all that you make abid for. We have said therefore that if it's not possible for theveto to go, at least the application of the veto in terms of thescope should be limited.''We are talking about democracy and they (Western powers) arethe people who are loud-mouthed about it... we don't want thosebullying boys anymore.''The African leaders also requested the director-general of theUN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in cooperation theUN Economic Commission on Africa (ECA) and the OAU to organise ameeting of donors under the leadership of the African DevelopmentBank to decide on measures for financing Africa'sindustrialisation. (end/ips/lm/kb/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-OAU/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: 08 Jun 1997 12:40:17 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: 100701.3063@Compuserve.com Subject: Fwd: NIGERIA: Mixed Reactions to Troops'Message-ID: < 1381629918.27014781@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 04-Jun-97 ***Title: NIGERIA: Mixed Reactions to Troops' Involvement in Sierra LeoneBy Remi Oyo and Toye OloriLAGOS, June 4 (IPS) -- There were mixed reactions here to reportsof the capture of Nigerian troops in Sierra Leone and the factthat they have been sent there to reinstate elected PresidentAhmed Tejan Kabbah, deposed by a military junta on May 25.Reports from Freetown said 300 Nigerian soldiers had been heldhostage by Sierra Leonean forces since Monday in the capital ofthe small West African nation. They were reportedly releasedlater.But most Nigerians did not believe the story. They described itas propaganda by the Sierra Leonean army which, paradoxically, wastrained by Nigerian troops under a military pact signed about twoyears ago.''I will feel very bad if Nigeria does not trounce Sierra Leoneappropriately, especially with the lies they are telling the worldnow,'' said embittered civil servant Mary Ogundimu. ''We help themdevelop their country and at the end of the day, they want to takeus for a ride.''''This is the time to show some of these our neighbours that weare their big brothers,'' she said.Dismissing the reported capture of Nigerian troops, Ogundimuargued: ''even in our lamest form, Sierra Leone troops cannotdefeat a batallion of Nigerian soldiers, much less a combinationof Nigerian, Ghanaian and Guinean troops, which are regarded asthe strongest in the sub-region''.The government has also denied the report of the capture of theNigerian troops, who form the bulk of a West African force sent toSierra Leone by the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) since the coup.Acting Director of Defence Information, Colonel Godwin Ugbo,told reporters here that Nigerians should rather pray for theexpected success of the venture, and he said that the 3,000 troopsalready in Freetown were doing well.''Our troops are safe. What we heard in the news is that thereare 15 casualties and that three Nigerians are involved. I cannotnow confirm whether the figures are right. When we get situationreports, we will be able to confirm it,'' Ugbo said.''Nigerians should not panic about the Sierra Leoneoperation,'' he added. ''The situation is difficult because thetroops participating have Nigerian contingents. We have our peoplethere. We should pray for our troops since the whole world issupportive of our efforts to enthrone democracy. We pray forsuccess.''The army spokesman also noted that the intervention was notpurely a Nigerian affair. ''It is an ECOWAS affair. We should notmake it a Nigerian operation,'' he said. ''It is an ECOWASoperation through its operational arm - ECOMOG (the ECOWASMonitoring Group).''Some Nigerians support their country's involvement in SierraLeone. ''Nigeria is justified as a leading country in Africa andhaving earlier taken an initiative to restore peace in Liberia, asimilar scenerio is being prevented from taking place in SierraLeone,'' said journalist Gbemi Oguntula.''Inasmuch as Nigeria got the mandate of ECOWAS through ECOMOG,the Nigerian government is justified for the intervention to avoidpolitical crisis because in such a crisis Nigeria will still becalled upon as the leader of the sub-region to restore peace andit might be difficult then,'' Oguntala told IPS.Nigeria is West Africa's largest nation. It also chairs ECOWAS.However, other observers see Nigeria's intervention as morallywrong.''Nigeria is not justified morally to launch such an attackwhen it is itself governed by a soldier who has taken part inthree coups in Nigeria,'' Segun Odunade, a political analyst, toldIPS.''It could be defended if Nigeria was being ruled by a civilianpresident. However, that action has a lot of implications forNigeria's own transition programme,'' Ogundade argued. ''It meansthat (military leader Gen. Sani) Abacha has no choice now than todemocratise whether he likes it or not. If he does not, it couldlead to calls for military intervention in Nigeria too.''Businesswoman Annita Oguchie told IPS: ''If the report is true,then Nigeria is in trouble and this will be a big disgrace to usas the leading country in Africa''.She, too, does not feel that Nigeria has the right to lead aforce sent to restore democracy in another country while it hasnot been able to do so at home.Abuja stands to benefit from the Sierra Leone operation, acommentator told IPS.''If Nigeria succeeds in Sierra Leone, it will boost its imageas a military regime that is set to return democracy to its owncountry despite pessimism over the transition programme expectedto end in October 1998,'' the commentator told IPS.(ends/ips/ro/to/kb/97)Origin: Harare/NIGERIA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:52:10 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 01A8EDA5.12695D80@dicc.qatar.net.qa ----------From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH[SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 20/OYN/1400 12:50 aTo: ' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedJabou!!There is no love lust between Babanding and myself;at least,not after hethrew away half a million dollars in the U.S. just to impress.But havingsaid that,I believe it was very courageous of theGambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf ofthe Gambian Gov. and people.America not very long ago stood by its agentsin India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister thanbribing.If I personally have any criticism for our so-called diplomatextraordinaire,that would be the sloppiness that led to his capture but notat all the morality or lack of it of the act itself.Regards Basss!!----------From: Gunjur@aol.com [SMTP: Gunjur@aol.com Sent: 02/OYN/1418 12:36 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedOh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambiagov'tto say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actuallybribing U.S.. agents or officials?Jabou.In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:< From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jun 6 14:19:07 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id OAA11865;Fri, 6 Jun 1997 14:18:57 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTPid LAA15054; ZN2'@.C!LT'1@-Y!YM"&"+,W!:$CI0##P\3720.Y? -Y!*8! 2<&S0*%7R4#*P4RE:<110`Z!]-O\LM]4BB1D `T"F"&& $`(9B/P=Q1D.-63/2)Z$1L&5K_2F"*%V %4 L4)D`2U)%M,O\N(CQ@$;!'848@! &,<@.@_PG "& I8#2C"H6%.0=P0B#W`P!-T"Z000)M!; XP"H0=T9#=36(\D8(8#:A4N @+D0S42DC56=3! %O:_ 040M0*(Q.94PDG\*LO-:B+);($@JL 2!!""R7QNT[0J%/EV"=$ T+L*@,.?#70 /P*] @16#R)Y IX-!/04$Q5U V(?##;+^=X3>0;-"Y$K!BMN7,XE7 IE4 M,%?P,)B0143^5,-6OAVM0"AQP(3 _\)K?C'#.-$H-O' G\ 6MQ<(TV"M55Y4PQM TQA/3UKXUF0#(`V#RPVPR,4S(\7(UU2 T.\I/R1#+ MD1O#_Z\_"!@'0QL AT,*@Y0#"\/XPWF_$)-Q?X0O086<@MX4OCXO_63C0X-!B0Y5SFG[_GK^D6;X;IO[YIA9%RZ_X\,4,H8 MOM[';%R?1*UL8=D'0P.% ,/KV6!P\('R %(A$`"> #`! 0``````,`$1 "````M0 `', #'AI%O[:@!0 `(,. &2XQR[:@!`@$4.@$````0````9*8#$F_MJ!&Y=)P)2P^8*)!X`/0`!````!0```%)%.B `````=V\`end------------------------------Date: Sun, 8 Jun 1997 17:59:47 -0500 (CDT)From: Musa Jalamang Ceesay < mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < Pine.SGI.3.95.970608174717.15310A-100000@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMr. Camara I quite agree with you that Mr. Sissoko's association with theGambia could be very shameful. As far as the investment is concerned, whenI went to the Gambia this past christmas I saw two aeroplanes at theBanjul international airport which I was told belong to babanding. I wasalsotold Yahya uses one of them them for travelling outside the Gambia. I hopethe Gambia government is not baffled by Babanding's squandamaniaPeaceBalaOn Sun, 8 Jun 1997, Camara, Momodou wrote:> On 8 Jun 97 at 11:15, binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> > Mr. Sissoko seems to be a national of two countries,i.e.,> > Mali and the Gambia. I know the issue of our Gambian> > brothers and sister in the nordic countries regarding> > dual citizenship was mentioned on Gambia-l before. But> > does anyone know if the Gambia permits dual-citizenship?> > I may be applying for one in the future, who knows!> >> > Lamin.> As far as I know, Gambia does not permit dual-citizenship.> However, I remember during the previous regime, about 16 Hong Kong> Chinese were given Gambian citizenships because they had promised to> invest in the country.> It is a shame that a Gambian diplomatic passport should be given to> Mr. Babani Sissoko. Does anyone know if he invested on any thing in> the Gambia apart from purchasing a Hotel and giving out money to> people?> Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 01:49:33 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < 199706090051.CAA27850@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWell Jabou,my position is not so much of an attempt to throw away any efforts as toquestion the wisdom and validity of the efforts in the first place. We ha=vebeen there many times before....At the OAU special economic summit in 198=0,a pledge was taken to create an African Economic Union by the year 2000.Given that the economies of most member states deteriorated since then, =itis almost a given where we shall be in 962 days time.Sidibeh.----------> Fr=E5n: Gunjur@AOL.COM > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> Datum: den 7 juni 1997 02:47>=20> SIDIBEH,>=20> YOU RAISE SOME VALID POINTS BUT PLEASE NOTE THAT I ,FOR ONE, WAS NOT> LAMENTING USAID'S DEPARTURE SO MUCH AS POINTING OUT THE HYPOCRITICALSTANCE> THAT THE U.S TAKES VIS A VIS AFRICA, WHICH YOU CORRECTLY IDENTIFIED ,> "SERVING THEIR OWN INTEREST ALWAYS". AND YES, WE NEED TO TAKE STOCK OF> OURSELVES BEFORE WE KNOW WHERE WE WANT TO GO AND HOW TO GET THERE, BUTLET US> NOT THROW AWAY THE EFFORTS OF THOSE WHO DARE TO START TRYING, LIKE THEGROUP> AT THE "ECONOMIC SUMMIT">=20> JABOU------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 02:51:59 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < 199706090051.CAA27953@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMalanding, and M. Njie,Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and startappreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphonyof all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce suchexquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique culturalfeatures of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rathereach shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend who=sepower would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of =mysaying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this isexceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat chaotic.I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed =tosuggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and maki=nga critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions arelargely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we maydefine for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to liv=for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our ownhistory. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst foreducation will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and n=owexpose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it th=atfalls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural outlook=should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is n=otjust spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creeduseful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economicadvancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20Sidibeh.=20----------> Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36>=20> Momodou,> I think you have some valid points when you say:>=20>=20> ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=> African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is> going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=> ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =be> abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=> What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and> sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for> learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings> amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance> conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies forinstanc....>=20> My observation is what cultural identity do African country's reallypossess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say thatindividual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of theGambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=h.=20>=20> Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome isgenerally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=nkthat this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diversecultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systemstend to be different.=20>=20> to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20> I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more welearn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I wasgoing to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=ulat the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =toschool while the 'indispensables' are keep home.>=20> Malanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Jun 1997 12:34:14 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AddressMessage-ID: < 199706091034.MAA21041@login.eunet.no Mime-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-transfer-encoding: 7bitHello everyone.Can sommeone send to me Observer homepage Demo.Best regardsDukuray------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Jun 1997 13:39:48 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970609123948.006e3a08@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 15:56 08/01/80 +-300, BASS wrote:......Jabou!!I believe it was very courageous of theGambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf ofthe Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its agentsin India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister thanbribing.....BASS!!Here you go again... Again, I agree with you 101%. Elsewhere I commentedthat with such steps from our government, Gambians residing outside thecountry would at least have the hope that their government will in somecircumstances intervene in their interest - as the case of those Gambianwomen who worked in Kuwait and had to be brought back home by the Presidentdue to the bad conditions they were entangled in.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 09:15:54 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 199706091315.JAA03965@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Oh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambia gov't> to say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actually> bribing U.S.. agents or officials?> Jabou.> In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:> < bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of> diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani> Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and> political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.> Copyright 1997> ----------------------- Headers --------------------------------I asked these questions before so sorry for the repeat. Can someonetell me the destination of the Helicopters in Mr Sissoho's case? Is theGambia Government a partner in his business (the airline business) inthe Gambia? Or was he acting on the Gambia government's behalf?Perhaps some answers could shed more light to the case.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 09:43:19 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 199706091643.JAA01504@thesky.incog.com Hi,When I enquired about it during the Jawara regime, Government officials told me it was a plain no, Gambia does not permit dual citizenship. Their solution was to apply for a visa anytime I need to enter the country. So it seems that dual citizenship is available to some and not for all.Since its Gambia we're talking about double standards always existed in that country as a result one shouldn't be surprised (e.g. justice for some and not for all), so you may want to draw your conclusions.....Sarian> From binta@iuj.ac.jp Sat Jun 7 19:18:31 1997> Date: Sun, 8 Jun 1997 11:15:10 +0900 (JST)> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped> MIME-Version: 1.0> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Mr. Sissoko seems to be a national of two countries,i.e.,> Mali and the Gambia. I know the issue of our Gambian> brothers and sister in the nordic countries regarding> dual citizenship was mentioned on Gambia-l before. But> does anyone know if the Gambia permits dual-citizenship?> I may be applying for one in the future, who knows!> Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 09 Jun 1997 14:47:44 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 339C4FD0.6BD7762D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAbdou Gibba wrote:> At 15:56 08/01/80 +-300, BASS wrote:> .....Jabou!!> I believe it was very courageous of the> Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on> behalf of> the Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its> agents> in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister> than> bribing.....> BASS!!> Here you go again... Again, I agree with you 101%. Elsewhere I> commented> that with such steps from our government, Gambians residing outside> the> country would at least have the hope that their government will in> some> circumstances intervene in their interest - as the case of those> Gambian> women who worked in Kuwait and had to be brought back home by the> President> due to the bad conditions they were entangled in.> Regards,> ::)))Abdou OujimaiLet's get one thing straight and not allow ourselves to be fooled here.Mr. Sissoho means much more to the government and some individuals therethen he does to our nation and that is why officials are going out on alimb to help him. Mr. Sissoho has made the front pages of at leastthree major papers here in the US and at a time when The Gambia needs touplift it's image abroad this really does not help.This is not a case of our government coming to the aid of a poor Gambianexpatriate but rather one of trying to salvage someone whose characterand activities are dubious at the least.The man receives the best lodging and security when he is in The Gambiaat the people's expense without nary an explanation as to why. He boughta hotel from the Government with a twenty percent down payment and, tothe best of my knowledge, has yet to pay up the rest even though it wasdue ages ago, has been renovated and is being run by his associateswhile he spends hundreds of thousands of dollars in Miami.Instead of commending our government for spending thousands of dollarsfor flying high ranking officials to come to his aid and embarrassingthe country in the process, we should be asking them why. Why is thisman such a top priority? Why is this man given the VIP treatment bothat home and abroad?Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 15:18:52 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Wolof proverbsMessage-ID: < 199706091918.PAA01281@ibex.spelman.edu Greetings Bassss:Sorry for the tardy response. I was away. You can order the calendar bysending $10 check or money order to:Ndukuman Co.3700 Buford Hwy, #58Atlanta, Ga 30329The calendar months are from June '97 to May '98.Si jama,LatJor.------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 16:04:31 -0400From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Translator Assistance WantedMessage-ID: < 199706092004.QAA01296@ibex.spelman.edu Greetings Andy:I would be very interested in the wolof translation project. As you may knowfrom a previous posting, I recently published 365 wolof proverbs with englishtranslations (part of a larger work) in calendar format.I am also completing work on a wolof language book.Si jama,LatJor.------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 16:33:36 ESTFrom: "Alhagi Marong" < marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Sierra-leone Intervention:A politico-legal discourseMessage-ID: < 199706092043.QAA10226@sirocco.CC.McGill.CA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITDear List Members,The current political situation in Sierra-leone has understandably attracted muchdiscussion due to the immense implications that it bears for regionalpeace, security and democracy in West Africa as a sub-region and forAfrica in general. The issue is also significantly laden withinternational law implications. It therefore calls for considerablereflection and sober analysis so as to carve out a meaningful andlasting solution to the problem, but also to avoid setting standardsand expectations that will be either difficult or impossible tofollow in case of a recurrence of a similar situation elsewhere.In other words, any solutions adopted for the Sierra-leone situationby the community of states in West Africa will the assume thecharacter of an international precedent in the practice of states inthe region and should be the same standards applied to all othernations. Anything less than this may be a recipe for chaos, maysignify the assumption of inconsistent standards to govern theconduct of nation states in west Africa and provoke the argument ofdifferent standards and a different reaction by Ecowas to situationsin the states of the sub-region depending on size, military might orpolitical affiliation.International law operates on a fundamental principle of thesovereign equality of states and and this standard has beenrecognised and incorporated in the Charter of the United Nations. Itis because of this notion that that Charter recognises the principleof non-interference in the internal affairs of other states andabolishes the use of force except where necessary for the expresspurpose of preserving humanity etc. This is the concept ofinternational humanitarian intervention on which the missions toSomalia, and other conflict zones in recent times have been based. Itis also on that principle that Ecomog was constituted in Liberiaunder Ecowas' Protocol on Mutual Assistance in Defence.I assume here that most people adhere to the view that democraticgovernance and the rule of law are cornerstones of the modernnation-state which African countries should alll endeavour to attain.As such, any time a demecratic order is overthrown like it happened inSierra-leone, there is a retrogade step, and an undesirable one.There ought therefore to be measures to restore the democratic order.The question therefore arises how best to bring about the restorationof the pre-existing legal order with the least adverse effect to theinternational relations of nation states.Certainly forcible military intervention is never a first choiceoption. If there should be intervention, it ought in my view to takethe form of a peaceful diplomatic intervention meant to promotedialogue and reconciliation rather than to force matters. If anythingthe interventions in Liberia by Ecomog and by The U.N in Somaliaought to serve as examples of the complexities of such operations.This general scenario apart, the Sierra-leone intervention alsoraises more fundamental concerns about the political climate of thesub-region. In a region that has probably had more militarytake-overs that any other part of Africa since independence, thelikelihood that another democratic order will be overthrown in thenear future is not a fanciful dream. If anything, it is more likelythan not. The immediate question this raises is, will Ecowas send introops again? Does Ecowas have the logistic, financial and militarypotential to embark on such" democratic governance interventions"throughout the region? What if there is a coup in one of the moremilitarily powerful countries...will intervention still be a viableoption?To cap it all is it not ironic that the leader of a "democraticgovernance intrevention" is a nation-state itself labouring under theshackles of undemocratic governance?This contribution must not be seen as an argument against therestoration of democracy in Sierra-leone...if anything it is mysincere belief that Sierra-leoneans deserve something better thananother military dabacle. Almost six years of a senseless civil warhas left the country still suffering from the scars and the TejanKabba governemnt had just been on a promising road to peace. Thearticle must rather be seen as a signal against allowing ulteriormotives to be masked in the guise of legitimate internationalconcerns, and to get us pondering about the important legal andpolitical implications of the action of states for the future ofinternational relations in the West African sub-region.Thanks for reading.Alaji.------------------------------Date: Mon, 9 Jun 1997 14:00:51 -0700 (PDT)From: "Al M'Ballow" < al@orgear.com To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Translator Assistance WantedMessage-ID: < Pine.D-G.3.93.970609135704.2017A-100000@aviion.orgear.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYes,i would love to help,if just i know the words that need to betransalated.So any thing,let me know.By the way,people that know me calls me M'ballow.Thanks.On Mon, 9 Jun 1997, Gabriel Ndow wrote:> Greetings Andy:> I would be very interested in the wolof translation project. As you may know> from a previous posting, I recently published 365 wolof proverbs with english> translations (part of a larger work) in calendar format.> I am also completing work on a wolof language book.> Si jama,> LatJor.------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 09:29:14 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: It's Congo (Brazzaville)'s Turn! Who's Next?Message-ID: < 970610092906_1924255506@emout07.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.7288.emout07.mail.aol.com.865949346"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7288.emout07.mail.aol.com.865949346Content-ID: < 0_7288_865949346@emout07.mail.aol.com.2680 Content-type: text/plain....from AMADOU SCATTRED JANNEH--PART.BOUNDARY.0.7288.emout07.mail.aol.com.865949346Content-ID: < 0_7288_865949346@emout07.mail.aol.com.2681 Content-type: text/plain;name="CONGO"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable By ALEXANDRA ZAVIS.c The Associated Press =0DBRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (June 10) - French soldie=rs rescued more shaken foreigners today from areas of Brazzaville hardest=-hit by fighting between government troops and rebel forces loyal to a fo=rmer dictator.=0DDespite promises of truce talks in the Republic of Congo, mortar and mach=ine gun fire persisted today around Brazzaville's airport even as 150 eva=cuees arrived in a French-protected convoy.=0DPeople who had reached the airport described gruesome scenes in the city =center: bodies strewn across streets littered with spent shells; three vi=ctims sprawled out of a bullet-riddled limousine.=0DAt first light, French troops headed into the more dangerous sections in =the capital of this Central African nation, a former French colony, to pi=ck up people stranded by the violence.=0DThe fighting began Thursday when President Pascal Lissouba tried to disar=m the 5,000-man ''Cobra'' militia of Gen. Denis Sassou-Nguesso amid fears=he would try to disrupt next month's presidential elections.=0DThe former dictator's militia resisted, and intense battles ensued.=0DSassou-Nguesso's militia appeared to have gained control of the northern =and central sections of the capital, while government troops held souther=n neighborhoods.=0DBy this morning, French and U.S. officials had airlifted about 900 foreig=ners from Republic of Congo, which is next to its much-larger neighbor, C=ongo, formerly known as Zaire.=0DBut thousands remained. The United States has been unable to evacuate 13 =of 28 American diplomats, the State Department said. And two dozen Americ=an civilians were holed up at the U.S. Embassy, hoping to leave. U.S. off=icials suspended evacuation efforts Sunday during the heavy fighting.=0DFrench troops hoped to evacuate 500 people today. About 100 flew out this=morning to the coastal city of Pointe-Noire, leaving hundreds of others =waiting with luggage, children and wandering pets.=0DIn Paris, officials said French President Jacques Chirac persuaded the tw=o warring leaders to agree to hold peace talks, but no date was set yet.=0D''The president has obtained an agreement in principle both from Lissouba=and Sassou-Nguesso for a cease-fire and for mediation,'' Chirac spokeswo=man Catherine Colonna told The Associated Press late Monday.=0DHundreds of French paratroopers dropped from the skies Monday to bolster =the French operation - and 1,200 more French troops sent from other Afric=an countries and Paris were expected in Brazzaville today.=0DAt least one French soldier has been killed, struck down by gunfire last =week while trying to extricate trapped civilians. There are no reliable f=igures on other casualties.=0DBritish aid worker Richard Bartlett, holed up in one of the hotels, the C=osmos, said an evacuation could not come too soon.=0D''It is only a matter of time before the hotel gets hit,'' said Bartlett,=an engineer for Oxfam contacted by satellite phone. ''We are desperately=hoping French or American troops will be able to cross the front lines t=o reach us.''=0DThroughout the day Monday, foreigners in the capital flocked to the airpo=rt.=0DThe foreigners - mostly French or from neighboring Congo - said the city'=s Centreville neighborhood was strewn with bodies, spent shells and shatt=ered glass. One woman shook with sobs while her three small children play=ed at her feet.=0D''We spent four days locked up in the house. We saw bullets landing in th=e garden and heard explosions that made the walls shake,'' said Therese P=rat, a 54-year-old French jeweler.=0DPrat said government troops looted her home and stole her car. ''We've be=en here since 1965 and now we've lost everything.''=0DOthers reported being mistreated by Cobra rebel forces.=0D''We hadn't eaten for three days, so we tried to go and buy bread, and we=were stopped by the Cobras who made us stand in the sewage ditch,'' said=Elisee Oba, a 24-year-old hairdresser. They confiscated her papers and l=et her go.=0DThe leader of the Cobras, Sassou-Nguesso, ruled as a dictator for more th=an a decade until he was forced to introduce political reforms in 1991.=0DElections the following year installed Lissouba as president. The antagon=ism between the two men erupted in bloodshed during legislative elections=in 1993.=0DSassou-Nguesso and another opposition leader, Bernard Kolelas, accused Li=ssouba of rigging the vote. The resulting violence left 2,000 people dead=and prompted each leader to create his own militia.=0DAP-NY-06-10-97 0840EDT=0D Copyright 1997 The Associated Press.=The information contained in the AP news report may not be published, br=oadcast, rewritten or otherwise distributed without the prior written aut=hority of The Associated Press.=0D --PART.BOUNDARY.0.7288.emout07.mail.aol.com.865949346--------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 16:02:59 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting RagesMessage-ID: < 199706101401.QAA30589@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITWhich Way Africa??? Where do we head to???Recently it was Zaire ( now congo ), then came peace or would you notcall it peace. Then a week or so after this peace came theSierre-Leone coupe. Before the dust settles down, we hear yet anotherfighting in Africa. This time is Congo Brazzaville.I wonder why the Americans, the French and their alliers are alwaysthe first to be in troubled countries in Africa inorder (as they putit) to evacuate their citizens and civilians from other countries.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.The following is from CNNCongo evacuations proceed as fighting ragesFrance sends more troops; U.S. tries to negotiate truceJune 9, 1997BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (CNN) -- Mortar fire thundered throughthe Republic of Congo's capital Monday as government troops battledmilitiamen.France poured in soldiers, and U.S. officials tried to negotiate atruce so civilians from other countries could safely flee.Meanwhile, four French military aircraft left Brazzaville on Mondaycarrying about 360 escaping civilians, diplomats said.Five days after fighting broke out, militiamen loyal to the country'sformer military leader, Gen. Denis Sassou-Nguesso, appeared to havegained the upper hand.Because of the new violence, residents of the neighboring DemocraticRepublic of Congo -- who just weeks ago fled to Brazzaville ahead of arebel advance against the former regime of Mobutu Sese Seko -- havebeen returning to their country's capital, Kinshasa, by the hundreds.Civilians fleeing in private planes and in canoes rowed franticallyacross the Congo River to Kinshasa said Sassou-Nguesso's mencontrolled the building housing radio and televisionSassou-Nguesso's 5,000-strong army also expanded its control to thecity center from its strongholds in the northern districtsFrench reinforcements sent inFrance sent a C-130 cargo plane to Brazzaville on Monday with armedvehicles to reinforce French forces in the city, and about 500 Frenchsoldiers were deployed from neighboring Bangui, Central AfricanRepublic and Libreville, Gabon.They will join about 450 French soldiers already stationed in theformer French colony.At least one French soldier has been killed since Thursday, struckdown by gunfire while trying to guide civilians from a besiegedneighborhood.French troops continued their mission Monday to reachcivilians stranded in the cross-fire.The Foreign Ministry in Paris said about 550 people from othercountries had been rounded up and taken to the French Embassy andother secure areas.In Kinshasa, a 20-minute canoe ride across the river, the sounds ofheavy fighting could be heard past midnight and again early Monday."At 6 o'clock this morning heavy fighting resumed, with mortar fire,"a French Embassy official said on condition of anonymity.Alexis Jaraud, the embassy's military spokesman in Brazzaville, saidSassou-Nguesso's men controlled the north of the city while governmenttroops held the south.Fighting was concentrated Monday in the central part of the city, hesaid, and many buildings had been hit.Jaraud added that it was impossible to determine the number of deathsbecause of the difficulty in moving through the streets, but that theuse of heavy artillery made casualties likely.U.S. seeks truceTwo dozen civilians hoping to flee were sheltered at the U.S. Embassyofficials in Brazzaville, where officials were in radio contact withboth sides in the conflict."We are hoping we can get some kind of cease-fire at least long enoughto get them (civilians) to the airport," a Western diplomat said oncondition of anonymity.He said fighting appeared to have moved away from the embassy. TheState Department had ordered all non-essential embassy employees anddependents there to leave.About 100 civilians from other countries, half of them Americans, hadbeen evacuated on private airplanes chartered by the U.S. Embassysince Saturday. But heavy street fighting forced the embassy tosuspend the flights early Sunday.Americans who took the five-minuteshuttle flight to Kinshasa described artillery exchanges inBrazzaville streets and residents cowering in their homes."It seemed everybody had a gun," American missionary Joseph Harveysaid.Violence erupted last week when government troops, fearing attempts todisrupt next month's presidential elections, tried to disarm membersof Sassou-Nguesso's militia.Sassou-Nguesso ruled as a dictator for more than a decade until he wasforced to introduce political reforms in 1991.Elections the followingyear installed Lissouba as president, but political rivalries betweenthe two men erupted in bloodshed during legislative elections thefollowing year.Sassou-Nguesso and another opposition leader, Bernard Kolelas, accusedLissouba of rigging the vote. Resulting civil unrest exploded inviolence that left 2,000 people dead and led to each man's creation ofa personal militia.Western governments, ironically, had stationed troops in Brazzavillein the event Kinshasa erupted into just the kind of chaos nowdescribed in Brazzaville. But Congolese rebel leader Laurent Kabilacaptured the former Zairian capital amid relative calm.The United States, Britain and Portugal then gradually pulled theirtroops from Brazzaville, leaving behind only French troops.------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 11:33:42 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 970610113254_488449687@emout05.mail.aol.com Gambia-l:Dr. Ebrima Sall of CODESRIA is our newest member. We expect a formalintroduction from him as soon as possible. Welcome pal!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 14:12:32 +0200From: Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970610121232.27cf5a60@hermes.svf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">It is a shame that a Gambian diplomatic passport should be given to>Mr. Babani Sissoko. Does anyone know if he invested on any thing in>the Gambia apart from purchasing a Hotel and giving out money to>people?>Momodou CamaraWell Mo,The relationship between Babanding and the Gambia is still a mystery to theordinary gambian. During my trip to the Gambia in september - 96,I became aware that Babanding was allocated a fashonable governmentresident close to Fajara Hotel with a 24 Hrs state guard. His relationshipwith the Jammeh Government by creating employment is the only explainablevariable I know of. What makes him so special to the Government to enjoysuch a status to the cost of the Gambian tax payers remains unknown. But IBelieve that there is much more to see than that meets the eye.Si JamaBuba Njie------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 11:48:51 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Just a testMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970610104851.006e3980@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Please disregard this message as itis just a test.------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 13:10:24 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting RagesMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9706101233.A25363-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 10 Jun 1997 mmjeng@image.dk wrote:> Which Way Africa??? Where do we head to???> Recently it was Zaire ( now congo ), then came peace or would you not> call it peace. Then a week or so after this peace came the> Sierre-Leone coupe. Before the dust settles down, we hear yet another> fighting in Africa. This time is Congo Brazzaville.> I wonder why the Americans, the French and their alliers are always> the first to be in troubled countries in Africa inorder (as they put> it) to evacuate their citizens and civilians from other countries.> Greetings> Matarr M. Jeng.The Americans are suppose to be humanitarians etc etc etc. All for peace,human rights etc etc etc. I believe that they only enter some troubledzones mostly for the sake of show inorder to have the rest of the worldon their side, hence in the case of The Democratic Republic of The Congo,I think is what they call themselves now ( formerly Zaire ), when theyfinally start, to really take advantage of the resources ( like Shell inNigeria, disregarding the state of the people), the peoplewon't say much cause the Americans "helped" them in their dark days.By the time we finally get our headsscrewed on tight and start moving in the right direction, instead ofkilling each other for the sake of money and power, there probably won'tbe much of our resources left to develop our own countries. Since withincreasing development comes the increasing need for metals esp. some ofthe ones found in Zaire ( hence why the Americans, French etc will be or arescrambling for the resources down there ). Hopefully, our leaders willget to a higher level of common sense, instead of acting like children,before it's too late.------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 13:38:43 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting RagesMessage-ID: < 970610133732_614442895@emout08.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-06-10 13:17:09 EDT, you write:> I wonder why the Americans, the French and their alliers are always> the first to be in troubled countries in Africa inorder (as they put> it) to evacuate their citizens and civilians from other countries.> Greetings> Matarr M. Jeng.What'd you mean? Won't you care for your people if you were in the samesituation? How would you feel about your family if (god forbid) there was acoup in the Gambia and you had no way of getting in touch with them?This is called National endowment where a country must be responsible for itscitizens everywhere in the world. If anything happens to them, the ROC cannottake any responsibilty as it can defiantly call it an act of agression.-Sal------------------------------Date: 10 Jun 1997 17:52:59 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT: A Unified VoiceMessage-ID: < 1767763934.38517063@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 06-Jun-97 ***Title: AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT: A Unified Voice Needed at CITESBy Lewis MachipisaHARARE, Jun 6 (IPS) -- When African governments sit down at theconference table next week to thrash out the thorny issues in theConvention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES),environmentalists here have made a plea for them to speak with onevoice.At past CITES conferences, the voting patterns of Africancountries depended to a large extent on the former colonialmasters, France and Britain. The United States and its powerfulanimal rights non-governmental movement, also swayed votes awayfrom the natural resource interests of the continent.''Voting governments with no vested interest in a species findit politically expedient to concede to NGOs' demands in return forthe cheap green points that can be cashed in when it comes totackling issues such as pollution,'' says Jon Hutton of the AfricaResources Trust in Zimbabwe.''In practice, however, it is not a simple case of wildlifetraders being put out of business. Rather it is a case ofdeveloping countries bowing to the will of the industrialisedworld,'' Hutton adds.When the CITES meeting starts on Monday (Jun 9), the same trendis likely to repeat itself if African countries do not speak withone voice.The Southern African region, which has much to gain from thedown-listing of the African Elephant, has been canvassing for astrong African position to counter the strong animal rights lobbyfrom the West.''The colonial hangover seems to still be there,'' says JerryGotora, vice-chairman of CAMPFIRE, a community-based wildlifemanagement organisation in Zimbabwe.''France and Britain still think they can pull the strings ontheir former colonies. But we are saying that should be the thingof the past. We are Africans, we have one village, one kind ofthinking and approach,'' Gotora says. ''After all, the boundariesthat divide Africa are not our boundaries, we don't need them andthe elephants do not know any boundaries at all,'' he told IPS.''We have quite some support from African countries. But likeeverything else, the paces in Africa are not pulled by Africans,they are pulled by foreigners and it depends on the amount of pace-pulling that will be done,'' Gotora says, adding that ''...thewind, as it is blowing, it seems like things are in favour ofus.''Southern Africa, led by Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe, isready to fight to have the African Elephant moved from AppendixOne to Two, where regulated trade is allowed.''Elephants bring in 300,000 Pula per annum to my community andwe should utilise them sustainably. We don't want to wipe them outand we also don't want them to kill people,'' says Chief LucksonMasile of Chobe District in Botswana.''Our elephants are so many that they have become not only athreat to human beings, but even to themselves,'' Masile says.''We live along the river banks adjacent to national parks andas such, we cannot even erect some electrical fences because theywon't have anywhere to drink, so we feel we have to leave them asthey are... and control them,'' Masile who is in the country toattend the CITES Conference of Parties told IPS Friday.CAMPFIRE's Gotora says Southern Africa has proven that it canmanage its elephants sustainably and should be given the chance tocontinue to do so.''We know there are problems all over the world, because othernations have failed to manage their elephants,'' says Gotora.''But as far as Southern African countries are concerned, wehave demonstrated to the world that we are capable of managing ourelephant herds and as a result, we expect the world to understandus and feel for us,'' Gotora adds. ''We have more elephants thanwe require at the moment in this region.''...The elephants that we have are now a danger to theecosystem as well as to human beings. We should be allowed toutilise the resource that we have. There is no politics in it, itis purely more of a scientific thing and a cultural thing,'' heexplains.And if Southern Africa fails to push its proposals through?''It would be very sad because as it is, an elephant that hasno value to a rural person is as good as dead,'' Gotora says. Itwon't be there and that's what the world has to expect. There isno way we can compromise people's lives for something that has novalue. It would be wiped off,'' says Gotora.''We will reduce the amount of land that we are currentlyallocating to wildlife. We have actually created more land forelephants at the expense of human beings. If the elephant isbecoming of no value to us, what's the use of keeping it orallocating more land to it,'' Gotora asks.Zimbabwe alone is home to about 65,000 elephants, double theoptimum level it can normally sustain. Its elephant population hasincreased greatly, more than 2.2 percent per year, and there hasbeen no culling in recent years.Botswana says its 90,000 herd is three times more than it canhandle. But neither Zimbabwe nor Botswana can take action sincethe countries are bound by CITES which, in 1989, placed theAfrican Elephant on Appendix One, banning trade in ivory and allelephant products.This has deprived countries such as Botswana, Malawi, Namibiaand Zimbabwe of significant export earnings and, according toopponents of the ban, put pressure on their environment.CITES was created in 1973 as an honest attempt to address whatwas then perceived to be a major conservation problem-- the threatof international trade to wildlife and other species.Zimbabwe, which is estimated to be losing at least four millionU.S. dollars a year as a result of the ban, has applied to theWorld Trade Organisation (WTO) for 50 million U.S. dollars incompensation for the loss of its ivory markets. (end/ips/lm/pm97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ENVIRONMENT/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News.apc.org>Date: 09 Jun 1997 16:15:30 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 150------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 08:57:11 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970610075711.006cfef0@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Latir wrote:"...Let's get one thing straight and not allow ourselves to be fooled here.Mr. Sissoho means much more to the government and some individuals therethen he does to our nation and that is why officials are going out on alimb to help him. Mr. Sissoho has made the front pages of at leastthree major papers here in the US and at a time when The Gambia needs touplift it's image abroad this really does not help...."Latir!Lets get one more thing straight here, what am commending on is not thecharacter of the man - in fact I care less with what he does with his moneyand I don't have a clue what his affairs with the governments is. What isworth commending on is what I commended on: Bass wrote :"........it was very courageous of the Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, ifwhat he had done was done on behalf of the Gambian Gov. and people. Americastood not very long ago by its agents in India when they were caught tryingto do things much more sinister than bribing......"Now tell us what is so wrong with that.If he was really "running errands" for the government, do you mean he shouldhave been abandoned and the government act as if he is unknown? Wouldn'tthat be cowardice of the government or an indication of it's weakness....which is what people like me will call "embarrassing". I really don't carewhat the American government or anyone, for this matter might label Sissoho.What I care about and am proud of, is my government having the rightful gutsto intervene where and when necessary and I think as Gambian, I deserve thatpleasure.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 10:30:36 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970610093036.006e581c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Latir wrote:"...Let's get one thing straight and not allow ourselves to be fooled here.Mr. Sissoho means much more to the government and some individuals therethen he does to our nation and that is why officials are going out on alimb to help him. Mr. Sissoho has made the front pages of at leastthree major papers here in the US and at a time when The Gambia needs touplift it's image abroad this really does not help...."Latir!Lets get one more thing straight here, what am commending on is not thecharacter of the man - in fact I care less with what he does with his moneyand I don't have a clue what his affairs with the governments is. What isworth commending on is what I commended on: Bass wrote :"........it was very courageous of the Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, ifwhat he had done was done on behalf of the Gambian Gov. and people. Americastood not very long ago by its agents in India when they were caught tryingto do things much more sinister than bribing......"Now tell us what is so wrong with that.If he was really "running errands" for the government, do you mean he shouldhave been abandoned and the government act as if he is unknown? Wouldn'tthat be cowardice of the government or an indication of it's weakness...?which is what people like me will call "embarrassing". I really don't carewhat the American government or anyone, for this matter, might labelSissoho. What I care about and am proud of, is my government having therightful guts to intervene where and when necessary and I think as aGambian, I deserve that pleasure.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 22:47:10 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting RagesMessage-ID: < 199706102040.WAA31691@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BIT> Date: Tue, 10 Jun 1997 13:38:43 -0400 (EDT)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Salifuj@aol.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Congo Evacuations Proceed As Fighting Rages> In a message dated 97-06-10 13:17:09 EDT, you write:> > I wonder why the Americans, the French and their alliers are always> > the first to be in troubled countries in Africa inorder (as they put> > it) to evacuate their citizens and civilians from other countries.> >> > Greetings> > Matarr M. Jeng.> What'd you mean? Won't you care for your people if you were in the same> situation? How would you feel about your family if (god forbid) there was a> coup in the Gambia and you had no way of getting in touch with them?> This is called National endowment where a country must be responsible for its> citizens everywhere in the world. If anything happens to them, the ROC cannot> take any responsibilty as it can defiantly call it an act of agression.> -SalThe question is not the evacuation but is it only evacuation?Remember they always smell the trouble before it comes, they arealways there when it happens and they would be the first to startnegotiations and evacuations. Even the day Jawara was couped theywere there. They were the first to know, to give him a lift to theirship and the first to start negotiations between Jawara and Jammeh &co. History tell us their involvement in African politics , coupesand sales of arms. Ancha is right that> Hopefully, our leaders willget to a higher level of common sense, instead of acting likechildren, before it`s too late.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 01:24:44 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 339E369C.340F190@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAbdou Gibba wrote:> Latir!> Lets get one more thing straight here, what am commending on is not the> character of the man - in fact I care less with what he does with his money> and I don't have a clue what his affairs with the governments is. What is> worth commending on is what I commended on: Bass wrote :> "........it was very courageous of the Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if> what he had done was done on behalf of the Gambian Gov. and people. America> stood not very long ago by its agents in India when they were caught trying> to do things much more sinister than bribing......"> Now tell us what is so wrong with that.Abdou and Bass,I must apologize if the tone of my original message seemed offensive.It was not meant to be taken so.I said,"This is not a case of our government coming to the aid of a poorGambianexpatriate but rather one of trying to salvage someone whose characterand activities are dubious at the least."I should have also added: Someone who may even be involved in dubiousactivities with the government.We don't really know what Sissoho's actions had to do with government.He claims one of the helicopters was for his new airline company and theother a gift to the government as an Air Ambulance or something to thateffect. That gesture should be commended but since the government hasnot really said much to the public on the matter, this is all suspect.Remember, two helicopters were recently purchased by the government forthe Ministry of Fisheries.> If he was really "running errands" for the government, do you mean he should> have been abandoned and the government act as if he is unknown? Wouldn't> that be cowardice of the government or an indication of it's weakness...?> which is what people like me will call "embarrassing". I really don't care> what the American government or anyone, for this matter, might label> Sissoho. What I care about and am proud of, is my government having the> rightful guts to intervene where and when necessary and I think as a> Gambian, I deserve that pleasure.If he was "running errands" for the government I don't think he shouldhave been "abandoned" and in fact he never has been. There is, however,a difference between simply not being abandoned and backing him with thegood (full) name, or whatever good name is left, of the government andthe country. This man has been accused of bribery and our government isnow seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specificallydiplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This iswhere I have a problem.I should add, for informational purposes, that Sissoho was actuallyapprehended in Switzerland on request by the the U.S. government orInterpol. I wonder why the government did not intercede then, while incustody of the Swiss authorities for weeks, if he was in fact the holderof a Gambian diplomatic passport. Then perhaps they did but again,nothing was ever said.Again, we are talking about a man who just a little over a year ago hadno presence in the Gambia. All I am really saying is that instead ofcommending the government for being courageous on a matter on which theyhave remained mum, we should be asking why they are doing all this.Blind praise is tantamount to... well... just that!Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 10:54:14 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 199706110855.KAA24119@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHey Lat!I could not agree more with you. There has been a lot of questions raisedabout our diplomat extraordinaire in the Gambian press, but few answershave been given by the authorities. To stand by its citizens is one of th=duties of government. Mr. Sissoho's pecuniary behaviour, however, does no=speak well in favour of his status as a diplomat! The new regime in Gambi=is increasingly becoming famous for a quality the previous ones lackedcompletely. Namely: COURAGE. Its a very Gambian character - perhaps aconsequence of our small size. The problem is that it is often irrational("DEGERR FIT" - in wollof). So people believe that they could with theirbare hands take on a tiger for a wrestling match. The danger is that, onefine day, they may just do it!Sidibeh.----------> Fr=E5n: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> =C4mne: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped> Datum: den 11 juni 1997 07:24>=20> Abdou Gibba wrote:>=20> > Latir!> >=20> > Lets get one more thing straight here, what am commending on is not t=he> > character of the man - in fact I care less with what he does with hismoney> > and I don't have a clue what his affairs with the governments is. Wha=is> > worth commending on is what I commended on: Bass wrote :> >=20> > "........it was very courageous of the Gambian Gov. to stand by theman, if> > what he had done was done on behalf of the Gambian Gov. and people.America> > stood not very long ago by its agents in India when they were caughttrying> > to do things much more sinister than bribing......"> >=20> > Now tell us what is so wrong with that.>=20> Abdou and Bass,>=20> I must apologize if the tone of my original message seemed offensive.=20> It was not meant to be taken so.>=20> I said,>=20> "This is not a case of our government coming to the aid of a poor> Gambian> expatriate but rather one of trying to salvage someone whose character> and activities are dubious at the least.">=20> I should have also added: Someone who may even be involved in dubious> activities with the government.>=20> We don't really know what Sissoho's actions had to do with government.=20> He claims one of the helicopters was for his new airline company and th=> other a gift to the government as an Air Ambulance or something to that> effect. That gesture should be commended but since the government has> not really said much to the public on the matter, this is all suspect.=20> Remember, two helicopters were recently purchased by the government for> the Ministry of Fisheries.>=20> > If he was really "running errands" for the government, do you mean heshould> > have been abandoned and the government act as if he is unknown?Wouldn't> > that be cowardice of the government or an indication of it'sweakness...?> > which is what people like me will call "embarrassing". I really don'tcare> > what the American government or anyone, for this matter, might label> > Sissoho. What I care about and am proud of, is my government having t=he> > rightful guts to intervene where and when necessary and I think as a> > Gambian, I deserve that pleasure.>=20>=20> If he was "running errands" for the government I don't think he should> have been "abandoned" and in fact he never has been. There is, however=> a difference between simply not being abandoned and backing him with th=> good (full) name, or whatever good name is left, of the government and> the country. This man has been accused of bribery and our government i=> now seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specifically> diplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This is> where I have a problem.>=20> I should add, for informational purposes, that Sissoho was actually> apprehended in Switzerland on request by the the U.S. government or> Interpol. I wonder why the government did not intercede then, while in> custody of the Swiss authorities for weeks, if he was in fact the holde=> of a Gambian diplomatic passport. Then perhaps they did but again,> nothing was ever said.>=20> Again, we are talking about a man who just a little over a year ago had> no presence in the Gambia. All I am really saying is that instead of> commending the government for being courageous on a matter on which the=> have remained mum, we should be asking why they are doing all this.=20> Blind praise is tantamount to... well... just that!>=20> Peace.>=20> Lat------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 11:02:43 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970611100243.006d9c40@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Latir!Sissoho and everything about him remains an enigma. So until I know moreabout him, I just can't say much nor legitimise his dealings with thegoverment. In fact I can't even tell you what my feelings are towards that man.you wrote:>This man has been accused of bribery and our government is>now seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specifically>diplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This is>where I have a problem.I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems with theUS authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packingfines issued to them - an offense. Their government stood up to them andeven willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when thisgovernment needed a "better image" but that does not stop it fromsafeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, ifindeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? Dowe still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so that wewill be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of apriority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing by it'sintegrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves andstand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "bigbrothers".Latir, I may also sound offensive or sometimes personal, excuse me if thishappens anytime but that is not and will never be my intention, well atleast until the need calls for it. So, as you always close up, PEACE!Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 18:34:36 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 199706110930.SAA13922@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-lUntil there comes a time when we all see the truth for what it is, ourlittle country shall become even smaller. Put simply, the era ofrendering blind support to our governments must cease for good. Givethe devil its due, but make the devil pay its fines. I cannot seewhy Sissoko must be given the special attention he's got. Tell me,what qualifies him for a Gambian diplomat? His money? I would expectthe Malian government to take the lead for Sissoko, not ours. Let uscall things by their rightful names, lest our country remain thebackyard many of us are (un)conciously making it to be. That willsurely be disappointing! The only reason why we make headlines in USis this Sissoko affair! Isn't there a better way of us making thenews? I beg for answers!Lamin.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 09:49:36 GMTFrom: EBRIMA SALL < ebrima@sonatel.senet.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Member: Greetings!Message-ID: < 199706110949.JAA17849@sv2.sonatel.senet.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Folks,Let me begin by thanking Amadou for introducing me to you all.I am from a place called Sare Amadou (Kerr Amadou; or Gissa, which is the"official" name that even the people of the village now hardly everremember!), somewhere in The Gambia. Schooled at Gambia High, Dakar (nowcalled Chiekh Anta Diop University), Grenoble and Paris. Worked for twoyears as Manager of the Centre for the Promotion of Village Savings andCredit Associations (VISACA), based in BrikamaBa/Sapu--conducting trainingcourses for field-level VISACA promoters, helping to set up VISACAs in whatwere then called MID-North and South, LRD, NBD and Western Division; etc.etc.).And, as Amadou rightly said, I am now with CODESRIA (The Council for theDevelopment of Social Science Research in Africa), an independent,pan-African social science research council based in Dakar, where I am incharge of a programme on Academic Freedom and Outreach: matters pertainingto intellectual freedom and human rights, links with civil societyorganisations, etc.I am very pleased to be a subscriber to this listserv. You seem to be aninteresting crowd, judging by the postings that have landed on my hard diskso far, and I am very eager to know who you are (by the way, can anybodyexplain to me what to do to get the list of subscribers to this listserv?).Cheers!Ebrima.At 11:33 10/06/97 -0400, you wrote:>Gambia-l:>Dr. Ebrima Sall of CODESRIA is our newest member. We expect a formal>introduction from him as soon as possible. Welcome pal!>Amadou Scattred JannehEbrima SallCODESRIABox 3304, DakarTel: +221-259822/23 (work)Fax:+221-241289E-mail: codesria@sonatel.senet.net ----------------------------------------Ebrima SallBox 16011Dakar-FannSenegalTel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)E-mail: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net ------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 11:42:08 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: African wants the bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970611094208Z-2414@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableJust a short comment on the Sissoho -case, which I only know from theinformation and discussions on Gambia-L . It was my act to post it twodays ago.Let me ask you: did he act on behalf of the Gambian Government -officially/hidden/private OR ...? Who dares to give the answer, and whobelieve he did so ?Let me just say that I wonder, and I=B4m very curious to know more abouthim. His acting in USA gave me the picture of a very eccentric (notserious) person. What status has he in the Gambia ? Not many of youknows exactly, I think. In my opinion by acting like they did, theGambian government has now taken a great responsability for this "maybeGambian citizen", and his "image" will cast a shadow (some will maybesay glance !) over the Gambia=B4s image too. As a foreigner you can saythat I don=B4t know what I=B4m saying, and should keep my big mouth =shut.But as a friend of The Gambia, I=B4m concerned of all this small things,which can influent on the image of the country here in Denmark. People,danes, who don=B4t know much about The Gambia, will maybe say: "See, =thisman is doing business, weapons, two helicopters, spreading money likecrazy to right and left (where does the money come from ? drugdealing,black- marquet -business, weapon-sales or .. ?) and the government isdeeply involved, they back him up, take him out - there is somethingrotten" - even it can all be explained. Let it be my comment on astrange story (and very small parenthesis) of international affairs.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 12:34:12 +0200From: Badara Joof < Joof@winhlp.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: African wants the bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 10ABECE967B3D01185FC0060B051425903AE35@obelix.winhlp.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHie,You are quiet right. I really cannot believe that there are Gambiansmeaning that what Sissoho did was okay.Why should they give him a Gambian diplomatic pass? The man is nothelping the country at all, may be some few authorities.Giving money to some people makes the Gambian to be dependant.The man is a Malian, let him be helped by the Malian Government.There are many Gambians that have been deported from Europe, people =thathave families, jobs especially in Norway where I live. Did the GambianGovernment do anything to avoid such things to happen? No, they do noteven care. Is it because these fellow Gambians are not rich?This Sissoho-case is getting into my nerves, there are other things =muchmore important than talking about it again and again.If man breaks the law then man should face the consequences.=20This explains the type of Government we have, trying to back Sissoho.Were those helicopters for The Gambia? I do not think so. If yes, whycould not they send some experts from the National Army to buy thosethings.=20Let the Government take care of it's people, make it easy for theyouths to be able to travel abroad to further their studies. And evenexplain the money in the Swiss bank.Ras ( a gambian living in Norway).Sorry for my bad English..> -----Original Message-----> From: Asbj=F8rn Nordam [SMTP: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > Sent: 11. juni 1997 11:42> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> Subject: African wants the bribery charges dropped>=20> Just a short comment on the Sissoho -case, which I only know from the> information and discussions on Gambia-L . It was my act to post it =two> days ago.> Let me ask you: did he act on behalf of the Gambian Government -> officially/hidden/private OR ...? Who dares to give the answer, and> who> believe he did so ?> Let me just say that I wonder, and I=B4m very curious to know more =about> him. His acting in USA gave me the picture of a very eccentric (not> serious) person. What status has he in the Gambia ? Not many of you> knows exactly, I think. In my opinion by acting like they did, the> Gambian government has now taken a great responsability for this> "maybe> Gambian citizen", and his "image" will cast a shadow (some will maybe> say glance !) over the Gambia=B4s image too. As a foreigner you can =say> that I don=B4t know what I=B4m saying, and should keep my big mouth =shut.> But as a friend of The Gambia, I=B4m concerned of all this small =things,> which can influent on the image of the country here in Denmark.> People,> danes, who don=B4t know much about The Gambia, will maybe say: "See,> this> man is doing business, weapons, two helicopters, spreading money like> crazy to right and left (where does the money come from ? =drugdealing,> black- marquet -business, weapon-sales or .. ?) and the government is> deeply involved, they back him up, take him out - there is something> rotten" - even it can all be explained. Let it be my comment on a> strange story (and very small parenthesis) of international affairs.> Asbj=F8rn Nordam>=20------------------------------

In a message dated 97-06-10 22:18:50 EDT, you write:



<<

If he was really "running errands" for the government, do you mean he should

have been abandoned and the government act as if he is unknown? Wouldn't

that be cowardice of the government or an indication of it's weakness....

which is what people like me will call "embarrassing". I really don't care

what the American government or anyone, for this matter might label Sissoho.

What I care about and am proud of, is my government having the rightful guts

to intervene where and when necessary and I think as Gambian, I deserve that

pleasure.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai



I do not see any morality in your analysis. Running errands for the

government...but why??? What I want to know is why he has to be a government

envoy when there are foreign affairs personnel who could have shown more

diplomacy and representation on the half the Gambia Government. According to

what you are saying, the government is being overshadowed with greed for

complimenting the existence of the so-called millionaire. I seriously doubt

there is any indication exactly as to why there is connection between the man

and the Jammeh regime. Until you can answer that (or the truth comes out),

you are defending only the shadows of illusionary images. One might break the

law in Gambia and get away with but bribery is not a universal constant. Let

him pay the price alone, for he has the dough to blow out.



-Sal







Mr.Gibba!!

You've saved me a lot of writing .Thank You!



Regards Bassss!



Latir!



Sissoho and everything about him remains an enigma. So until I know more

about him, I just can't say much nor legitimise his dealings with the

goverment. In fact I can't even tell you what my feelings are towards that man.



you wrote:



>This man has been accused of bribery and our government is

>now seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specifically

>diplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This is

>where I have a problem.



I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems with the

US authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packing

fines issued to them - an offense. Their government stood up to them and

even willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when this

government needed a "better image" but that does not stop it from

safeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, if

indeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? Do

we still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so that we

will be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of a

priority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing by it's

integrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves and

stand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "big

brothers".



Latir, I may also sound offensive or sometimes personal, excuse me if this

happens anytime but that is not and will never be my intention, well at

least until the need calls for it. So, as you always close up, PEACE!



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai











Mr. Bass Drammeh,



This Sissoko discussion is taking on a trend that many of us will want

to avoid. I hope what some of us are doing is not siding with our govt.

no matter what! People on this List lauded the efforts of our

president when he took our sisters who ignorantly went to Kuwait(?)

back to the Gambia. But coming to the defense of a Malian/Gambian

as if there exists no Mali will ever continue to beg for answers.



The only way that we can take each other seriously in our criticisms

and praises of our rulers is when we do not turn a blind eye, a deaf

ear, or a muted mouth to what our government does. Giving blanket

support to any leader no matter what has never done good to any

institution and our country is no exception.





I say again, let us come down to mother earth and throw away our

sentiments. Until then, history will always repeat itself. And for

the Gambia, that history will always be one we will love to shy away

from.



Lamin Drammeh.



At 08:58 11/06/97 -0400, you wrote:



>I do not see any morality in your analysis. Running errands for the

>government...but why??? What I want to know is why he has to be a government

>envoy when there are foreign affairs personnel who could have shown more

>diplomacy and representation on the half the Gambia Government. According to

>what you are saying, the government is being overshadowed with greed for

>complimenting the existence of the so-called millionaire. I seriously doubt

>there is any indication exactly as to why there is connection between the man

>and the Jammeh regime. Until you can answer that (or the truth comes out),

>you are defending only the shadows of illusionary images. One might break the

>law in Gambia and get away with but bribery is not a universal constant. Let

>him pay the price alone, for he has the dough to blow out.

>

>-Sal



Tell me where on this earth does morality exist in politics. Even with the

great democracies we are all looking up to. If the simple substance of my

message (which I will not repeat) is not understood, Africans have a long

long way to go. Period.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai





Hello Mr.Drammeh!!

You know,Mariama Darboe wondered sometime ago if Politics had

disappeared from the face of this List.But thanks to his Excellency, the

Ambassador Extraordinaire,Politics is back again on the agenda and with

vengeance,I might add.



Apparently,Mr.Drammeh,You have forgotten the series of events that preceded

the LAUDING of the List of the President,s Heroic Act in Kuwait.The list

did not jump and nod in the positive just like that.As always,it did only

after it had received a lot of help from someone;and in that particular

case,it was Andrea Klump who impressed upon all of us that she could not

imagine that Dr.Khol would do such a thing!! for her in similar

circumstances.



So,I don't expect the List to be different this time around.And unless

another Andrea Klump comes up and explains everything (the pros and the

cons,albeit his/her liking or disliking of Mr.Jammeh)we will continue to be

what we have always been :a bunch of compulsive Anti-Jammeh detractors.



And contrary to what you decided to understand from what I had written,I am

not at all a fan of Mr.Sissoko.I was very angry and outraged when I learnt

that he had given away half a million dollars to U.S. school children.That

amount could have made a lot of difference in the lives of Gambian and

Malian school children.But I have worked a lot ,and have made some

progress,on how not to allow my personal likes and dislikes impinge upon my

analyses.That is why I am not at all jingoistically worried that Mr.Sissoko

is given a Gambian passport.For he is black,West African;and has decided to

buy a hotel in the Gambia and do business there.So,Sissoko is much closer

to us than the Hongkong residents are to the Canadians or Australians!



You are right in saying that there a lots of questions that beg for answers

in the Sissoko affair.I understand very well the impatience on the part of

many of us to know the answers,but I also understand the rude fact that for

Gambia to be able to effectively pursue its commercial,military and foreign

policy interest in other countries,its agents will have to sometimes engage

in activities that, if uncovered,would not be very flattering to the

average Gambian.So,WELCOME to the nasty world of Politics,Mr. Drammeh!By

the way,the Jawara Era of trying to impress our former masters with our

good behaviour is now OVER!It is now the Jammeh Era,an era of trying to get

the best deal possible for the Gambian people legally ,if possible, and not

so legally otherwise!!



Regards Bassss!!

























Mr. Bass Drammeh,



This Sissoko discussion is taking on a trend that many of us will want

to avoid. I hope what some of us are doing is not siding with our govt.

no matter what! People on this List lauded the efforts of our

president when he took our sisters who ignorantly went to Kuwait(?)

back to the Gambia. But coming to the defense of a Malian/Gambian

as if there exists no Mali will ever continue to beg for answers.



The only way that we can take each other seriously in our criticisms

and praises of our rulers is when we do not turn a blind eye, a deaf

ear, or a muted mouth to what our government does. Giving blanket

support to any leader no matter what has never done good to any

institution and our country is no exception.





I say again, let us come down to mother earth and throw away our

sentiments. Until then, history will always repeat itself. And for

the Gambia, that history will always be one we will love to shy away

from.



Lamin Drammeh.













What's up folks?



It's indeed wonderful to be back to the GL scene after a long moment of

silence due to the other "normal" things in life.



Welcome to all the new members and thanks to all those who are keeping the

discussions en route. It will probably take me several days to finish

reading all these messages but I will make my comments if necessary.



Keep it up!





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow









Momodou,



I sure will! Thanks for the warm welcome!



Ebrima.



> Mr Gibba when has this man become a Gambian citizen, and since when

was he a diplomat representing the Gambia? Have you ever seen

Gambian citizen with double nationality apart from this man? I

believe this man bought his nationality with his rich. If he is a

Gambian/Malian why don't the Mali Government go to his rescue? I am a

supporter of the Jammeh regime, but I've been disappointed by their

recent act. Yaya Jammeh was the man who promised to wipe out

corrupting in the Gambia and he's now assisting a man accused of

bribing. This gives me a double message. I can't understand, help me

out fellows, thanks



Best wishes



Payus







This discussion as Lamin Drammeh said, is taking on a direction that I don't

think it was meant to. And I think people should try to clarify with

others about what was really meant about each message. We all don't know

each other well enough to be able to assume the tones that others are

using. And sometimes, people that write messages don't clarify everything

they write, as they would wish their messages to be interpreted.

It takes more time and effort, but to avoid, sometimes unneccessary,

arguments, I think we should sometimes ask what others mean instead of

just assuming what they meant.

With the Sissoho case, as Bass said, I think it would be best to

reserve judgment until we have the whole story. I don't quite remeber who

brought up the topic the second time, but I think it was just meant as

increased info. on what we already know. I also don't think anyone ever

said that the act of bribery on the part of Mr Sissoho was right but that

the act of the Gambian Government, standing up for a "Gambian" was the

right thing to do. The latter is what some say. Whether this is true or

not remains to be seen and should be judged, I think, based on the

situation. I think that some questions that need to be answered are: If

Gambia doesn't allow dual citizenship, why does Sissoho have one? In what

capacity is he working for the govern., If he is at all working for the

Gambia Govern. How did he earn or how is he earning his money??



As Lamin Drammeh said, we shouldn't give unconditional support

to our government. Each situation is independent of the previous, hence,

until we know more about this guy, I think all judgement should be reserved.

Cause right now, all we're doing is arguing on the basis of " if this is

the situation, then......".

Ancha.





Abdou Gibba wrote:



> I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems with

the

> US authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packing

> fines issued to them - an offense. Their government stood up to them and

> even willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when this

> government needed a "better image" but that does not stop it from

> safeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, if

> indeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? Do



The case between the diplomats from Belarus and Russia with the New

York Police Department (NYPD) differs completely from that of the Mr.

Sissoho. The NYPD claims these diplomats attacked the officers

involved and that these officers had to use force to settle the

matter. The diplomats contend that they were illegally manhandled and

one suffered a broken arm. They were not however taken to court and

the U.S. government has not even come close to declaring them persona

non grata so they are still here doing their business at the U.N. The

issue they brought up with the U.N. is that they should not have even

been touched because of their diplomatic immunity but that is as far

as things have gone. Now perhaps if those diplomats were African the

matter would have ended differently, but this is a completely

different subject that I really don't want to divert to.



What I will say is that these individuals were bone fide Russian and

Belorussian diplomats born in the respective countries they represent

and work as full time employees of their respective missions to the

U.N. A better example would have been the case of the high ranking

diplomat from Cot D'Iviore who on his way to visiting his ailing

President in the South of France, speeded through the streets and

accidentally killed two young children. The French authorities wanted

to prosecute him and he said he would not mind but his government

invoked the privilege of diplomatic immunity. Later, perhaps even at

his request, they relented. I don't know whether the case has gone to

trial yet but again this case differs from Mr. Sissoho's completely.



> Do we still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so that

we

> will be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of a

> priority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing by

it's

> integrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves and

> stand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "big

> brothers".



We don't have to play the "good boy" but we should be careful not to

tarnish our image on an individual who may not be worth it as far as

the country and the Gambian people are concerned, but only to a few

individuals who have profited from his presence. I am all for the

country standing up for it's people. The case in England with the

Gambian who died in police custody is a case in point. The AFPRC went

out of their way to pressure the British government to answer and

investigate, and for that I was very proud of my government.



What our government needs to do is be careful of not wasting our

precious little diplomatic collateral on on issues and individuals

whose association with our country is suspicious at the least.



Let me make it clear that I don't know all the details. He may, for

all I know be the next Gambian Messiah but until the government states

clearly their reasons for coming to his aid as they did with the

Gambian who died in England, I don't believe we should overtly commend

or criticize them.



Bass wrote:



"Apparently,Mr.Drammeh,You have forgotten the series of events that

preceded the LAUDING of the List of the President,s Heroic Act in

Kuwait.The list did not jump and nod in the positive just like that.As

always,it did only after it had received a lot of help from

someone;and in that particular case,it was Andrea Klump who impressed

upon all of us that she could not imagine that Dr.Khol would do such a

thing!! for her in similar circumstances."



I think you will find as you correctly stated in the rest of your

message that information on the matter was not forthcoming. People

were not quick with laud because they did not know all the facts and

up until today we still don't know everything although enough came

through for some to show their appreciation. Again, this is not the

case here. From what I've heard, even state radio and TV have not

reported on the Sissoho case.



Peace.



Lat



Ancha wrote:



"....I also don't think anyone ever said that the act of bribery on the part

of Mr Sissoho was right but that the act of the Gambian Government, standing

up for a "Gambian" was the right thing to do...." (Ancha)



ANCHA, THANKS A LOT FOR THE CLARIFICATION. AS SIMPLE AS IT SOUNDS, THIS IS

WHAT COMPRISES OUR (BASS AND MYSELF) MESSAGES. I CAN'T EVEN COMPREHEND HOW

SOME PEOPLE COULD TWIST THIS SIMPLE MESSAGE INTO IRRELEVANT AND ABSURD

ARGUMENTS LIKE:



"...There are many Gambians that have been deported from Europe, people that

have families, jobs especially in Norway where I live. Did the Gambian

Government do anything to avoid such things to happen? No, they do not

even care. Is it because these fellow Gambians are not rich?...." (B. Joof)



MR. JOOF, WHAT CAN THE GAMBIA GOVT. DO IN THIS CASE, FORCE THE NORWEGIANS OR

OTHER EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS TO TAKE THE DEPORTEE BACK?? I THINK THIS EXISTS

ONLY IN YOUR WORLD OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIP. IN FACT THE GOVERNMENT IS

DOING WHAT IS AT IT'S CAPACITY I.E. REFERRING TO THESE DEPORTATION AND

ENCOURAGING YOUTHS (THE MOST PRODUCTIVE AND ACTIVE GROUP OF ANY NATION'S

WORK FORCE) TO STAY HOME AND BY INITIATING YOUTH PROGRAMS AND EVEN PROPOSING

TO ECOWAS FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SUCH YOUTH PROGRAMS.



"...I do not see any morality in your analysis. Running errands for the

government...but why??? What I want to know is why he has to be a government

envoy when there are foreign affairs personnel who could have shown more

diplomacy and representation on the half the Gambia Government...." (Salifu)



NOT ONLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS OFFICIALS RUN ERRANDS FOR GOVERNMENTS, ANY

INFLUENTIAL PERSON (DEPENDING ON WHAT AREA ONE IS INFLUENTIAL) CAN BE A

GOVT. ENVOY.



"... Mr Gibba when has this man become a Gambian citizen, and since when

was he a diplomat representing the Gambia? Have you ever seen

Gambian citizen with double nationality apart from this man? I

believe this man bought his nationality with his rich. If he is a

Gambian/Malian why don't the Mali Government go to his rescue?...." (Y. Jatta)



MR. JATTA, SISSOHO IS NOT THE 1ST. AND ONLY ONE WITH DOUBLE CITIZENSHIP. WE

HAVE PEOPLE LIKE LOUIS FARRAKHAN AND A LONG LIST OF OTHER AFRICAN AMERICANS

AND EVEN EUROPEANS. WHAT IS WRONG WITH ISSUING CITIZENSHIP TO A MALIAN (ONE

OF OUR NEAREST NEIGHBORS) WHO HAPPENS TO HAVE CITIZENSHIP NOT ONLY IN GAMBIA

AND MALI BUT MANY OTHER COUNTRIES AND HAS INVESTMENTS IN GAMBIA, CREATING

EMPLOYMENT AT A TIME WHEN EVEN GAMBIAN BUSINESS MEN REFUSED TO INVEST THEIR

MONEY INTO THE COUNTRY'S ECONOMY. LASTLY, IF YOU ARE A JAMMEH SUPPORTER, SO

WHAT? HAVE I ANYWHERE AT ANYTIME TOLD THE LIST ANYTHING ABOUT ME BEING A PRO

OR ANTI JAMMEH. WHAT I BELIEF IS WHAT I ALL THE TIME TRY TO CONVEY WITH A

RESERVATION OF WHOM I SUPPORT OR DON'T SUPPORT - THIS MAY REMAIN A MYSTERY

TO MOST.



I HAVE WITNESSED MANY TIMES ON THIS LIST, PEOPLE BASING SO MANY NONSENSE

THEORIES AND EVEN PREDICTING CRISES ON PURE SPECULATIONS. WHAT HAPPENS AT

THE END OF THE DAY IS, AT THEIR DISAPPOINTMENTS, THINGS TURN OUT THE

OPPOSITE. SO, MANY A TIMES I WONDER, IS THIS AN OBJECTIVE ASSESSMENT OF THE

SITUATION OR MERELY AN INDIVIDUAL DISAPPROVAL OF THE REGIME. TO SOME, WHEN

SOMEONE LIKE ME COMMEND THE GOVT. FOR AN ACTION THEN IT IS "SUPPORTIVE" -

AND THAT SEEMS SO WRONG. WELL THE BOTTOM LINE IS, WHILE OTHERS LOOK ONLY FOR

WHAT THE GOVT. IS DOING SO WRONG OTHERS ARE CONCERNED WITH WHAT IT IS DOING

SO RIGHT. I (EMPHASIZED) WOULD RATHER SUPPORT MY GOVT. FOR STANDING FOR WHAT

IT BELIEFS IS IT'S INTERNATIONAL RIGHT (PARTICULARLY IN A CASE LIKE THIS)

THAN CRITICIZE IT. IF ANYONE CHOOSES TO BELITTLE HIS/HER GOVT., AS I HAVE

SEEN IN SOME CASES HERE, I CAN'T BE PART OF THAT.



"...Let me make it clear that I don't know all the details. He may, for

all I know be the next Gambian Messiah but until the government states

clearly their reasons for coming to his aid as they did with the

Gambian who died in England, I don't believe we should overtly commend

or criticize them..." (Latir)



LATIR, ONE THING WE KNOW IS, THE GOVT. IS COMING TO HIS AID WITH THE

JUSTIFICATION OF HE BEING A "GOVT. DIPLOMA". AND THE GOVT. HAS ALL RIGHTS TO

"COME TO HIS AID" IF INDEED, AS I SAID EARLIER ON, THIS CLAIM PERSISTS. I AM

COMMENDING THE GOVT.'S ACTION (EMPHASIZED) NOT THE REASON (EMPHASIZED) FOR

IT'S ACTION. A COMMENDATION OR CRITICISM OF THE LATTER WILL BE SERVED BETTER

ON ANOTHER ISSUE WHEN IT IS CLEAR TO ALL. OTHERWISE EVERYTHING SAID WILL BE

BASED ON SPECULATIONS WHICH MOST OF US SEEMS TO HAVE EXPERTISE ON.



I HOPE MY POSITION IS, FOR THE LAST TIME, COMPREHENDED ESPECIALLY BY THOSE

WHO SEEM TO BE OUT OF CONTEXT.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai







It is amzing that Mr Sissoho affaire is becoming an issue.

Given the little said so far about this man and his dealings

with the Gambia government I will continue to ask some more questions.

Who is this man? what makes him so valuable to the Gambian people that we

are ready to pay so much for? Perhaps those closer to the sources in

the Gambia (news media or whatever) can help us answer some of the

questions.



I think finding answers to these questions can only make Gambia a

better place. It would certainly prevent another 'Nigerian Oil'

scandal from happening.



One more question. Can someone tell us whether Mr Sissoho really pays

For the use of Banjul Airport by his airline?



Until we have answers I can only ask more questions!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:34:46 +0200

Unfortunately there's not more information available than we

got from US-newspapers. People in The Gambia are equally

worried and kept uninformed about the case than the people on

this list are.



What I don't understand: why do we have to discuss about

speculations, based on little or no information, trying to

interprete them and attacking the others assumed political

standing? I think there is no basis for a discussion, it's only

confusing, offending and not helping to clarify anything at

all.



No matter if someone is in support of one political party or

another: a government and its representatives are obliged to

conduct in a transparent way and to make sure that the public

is informed about their actions. This was and is not the case

in the Babanding-affair and this is what creates fear and

speculation. And this is in my opinion, what the government

should be blamed for. It's the only thing we can objectively

critisize: lack of information by the government.



....Andrea



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 14:47:41 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Gambian Issues and Speculation

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The discussions on the Sissoho affair has brought to light a subject

that I feel should be addressed.



Andrea wrote:



"What I don't understand: why do we have to discuss about speculations,

based on little or no information, trying to interprete them and

attacking the others assumed political standing? I think there is no

basis for a discussion, it's only confusing, offending and not helping

to clarify anything at all."



One of the reasons why the Jawara administration was able to stay in

power for long so easily even though it performed so badly was because

of the lack of significant political discourse. Of course people have

always held political discussions but the lack of a real press and real

information meant that most of it was based on speculation and radio

Kang-Kang.



Indeed, when the Observer started publication, information started to

come out on a more frequent level. Competition forced the Point to turn

out more issues a week, and other periodicals started appearing with

more frequency. By the summer of 1993 you could turn to a paper

everyday, sometimes two or three to find information where barely three

years before, that would be difficult.



The problem, at least for that government, was that the information was

one way. One of their biggest mistakes, and the one that ultimately led

to their downfall is that these newspapers were coming out with

information, facts that were damaging and the government hardly

responded.



When five young soldiers took control of the country in July 1994, their

actions were easily justified because people knew, to a large degree

what was going on. I was present at the first press conference that was

given by the AFPRC and I can tell you that all the reasons that Jammeh

gave for overthrowing the Jawara regime could be found in the last six

issues of Foroyaa and past issues of at least three of four other

periodicals.



As time went on, animosity between the AFPRC and the press grew and soon

the council stopped talking to the local press altogether. As justified

as the council's actions might have been, this policy is now hurting the

government. Both APRC supporters and those who dislike the regime as

well as the other independent minded, the country as a whole, would be

better served if the government changed its policy towards the press.

This is why.



I think if you look back on all the government related issues we have

discussed on this list, on most occasions you will find that the force

of the arguments against the government are mostly fact driven - from

the Swiss bank affair to Sissoho. Bank accounts with millions deposited

were opened in the president's name, Sissoho bribed a customs official

and was granted a diplomatic passport, etc. I think if the government

had responded to these issues on a more open basis the dynamics of these

discussions would have been much different.



Many have attributed this policy to the former Secretary-General, now

Speaker of the National Assembly. It is worth noting that he too has

vowed not to speak to the press about Assembly matters. How does this

help the country?



With the advent of state television and the hold the government has on

Radio Gambia, the most popular form of communications in the country, I

think the the government can start holding more press conferences

without worrying about their statements being severely misconstrued by

the print media. Press conferences, if used properly, can be the most

important and effective public relations tool for a government and our

neighbours, from Senegal to Nigeria understand this.



By making their side of the issues clearer, they can one, help those who

are forced to speculation to defend them and two, they can make it more

difficult for detractors to argue against them.



Again, the cue needs to be taken from the demise of the Jawara regime to

see how important this is. At the end of the summer in 1993, Jawara was

away on business and vacation for about six weeks. During that time, it

seemed as though almost everyday one could look at the front pages of

the paper to find out about a new scandal or a new twist in an older

one. The observer sold out on many occasions because of these scandal

riddled sheets and I even witnessed several accounts of illiterate

people buying newspapers and asking others to translate articles for

them. When Jawara came back, he held one very brief press conference

and that was it. He later went on a "Meet the Farmers Tour" where he

met an unprecedented amount anti-government comments. I'm sure he will

never forget that trip. The unanswered allegations of corruption and

mismanagement continued for the next year and the rest is history.



Peace.



Lat



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 14:54:40 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Pierside scramble to leave Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



By Allieu Kamara



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Hundreds of professionals and

their families scrambled to leave Sierra Leone's capital Freetown by sea

Thursday, saying that the city had become unsafe since the May 25 coup

in the West African nation.

With regional giant Nigeria strengthening its naval presence off

the coast, scuffles broke out as hundreds of Sierra Leoneans lined the

Queen Elizabeth II pier in the city's main port, trying to board the

Africa Queen coaster, chartered by the Gambian government to evacuate

Gambians.

Diplomatic sources said that differences among Sierra Leone's

neighbors about the way forward put a question mark over the timing of

any military action to reinstate ousted civilian President Ahmad Tejan

Kabbah by force.

"There have been sporadic gunshots in the area of Freetown where I

live and looting has continued," Bernadette Cole, publicity officer for

Sierra Leone University, told Reuters.

"Freetown is a very unsafe place to be now. That's why I'm fleeing

to Gambia," she added.

The crowd included doctors, lawyers, teachers, university

professors and senior officials of the state telephone network.

Soldiers tried to control the crowd. At one point, the ship,

chartered by the Gambian government to evacuate 400 of its own

nationals, moved away from the quay after scuffles broke out.

Elsewhere, hundreds of civilians have been leaving the city daily

on foot with bundles of belongings on their heads.

Fighters of the rebel Revolutionary United Front, who have rallied

to the coup leaders, have been flooding into the city.

Sierra Leone's military leaders this week ordered people to turn up

for work or face dismissal, increasing pressure on the already

hard-pressed professional classes.

Nigeria has sent two more naval ships to Sierra Leone in a move

suggesting West Africa's major power remains committed to forcing coup

leaders there to restore democracy.

The frigate Aradu, flagship of the Nigerian navy, and the fast

attack boat Ekpe left to join two other Nigerian naval ships already in

waters off Sierra Leone, a military spokesman in Lagos said Wednesday.

He declined to comment on local newspaper reports that the

reinforcement of the Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG force meant an

attack was imminent.

"That is for the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States)

to say," he added. Nigeria's own military ruler Gen. Sani Abacha is the

current chairman of the regional grouping.

Diplomatic sources said that some of Sierra Leone's neighbors favor

a peaceful settlement to the crisis, with Ghana trying to put together a

peace package.

Nigerian troops clashed with dissident soldiers and their rebel

allies on June 2 after Nigerian gunboats shelled the city in a show of

force. The clash forced Nigerian troops on the defensive.

The United States, France and Lebanon are among a number of

countries who have evacuated their nationals.

Nigerian troops holding the international airport of Lungi across

the river mouth from the capital killed seven rebels in a clash Tuesday

night. Nigerian and dissident Sierra Leonean officers held talks and

agreed to calm passions on both sides.

Kabbah's 1996 election ended four years of army rule in what is one

of the world's poorest nations despite enormous mineral wealth, such as

diamonds. The rebels took up arms in 1991.

The coup leaders have accused Kabbah of blocking peace with the

rebels, humiliating the army and fomenting ethnic hatred by arming

Kamajor traditional hunter militias.

REUTER



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 15:09:16 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <







Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 15:12:44 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <



Momodou,



Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not know if

it is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired by him. l do not

know of any other investments.



Jabou.



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:18:13 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not know if

> it is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired by him. l do not

> know of any other investments.



The airline, Air Dabia, is operational along the West African corridor

route. Ghana Airways and ADC, a Nigerian airline, are experiencing some

problems so Dabia is gaining market share. I've heard the service is

quite good. His aides had stated last year that they were hoping to

open up a Banjul - US flight. Hopefully his current problems will not

prevent these plans from coming into fruition.



Peace.



Lat



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:18:34 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <



Bass,

From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were sent to

Miami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back to

Gambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take the

planes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to who

actually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. The

million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.

Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he

infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the gov't,

which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was on gov't

bussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God's earth

did the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handed

techniques to purchase these airplanes?

Surely, there must be other sources by which they could acquire these

air-craft without subjecting our country to such embarassment. Furthermore,

unless they have some clear proof that Mr. Sissoho was framed, or unless he

was engaged in some legitimate transaction on behalf of the Gambia gov't, l

fail to see why the African diplomatic community is observing this so

closely, and why they deem it a case with important diplomatic ramifications

as the Senegalese ambassador was reported as saying. Maybe l missed some

important aspects of this discussion. From what l know now, it seems to be a

case that the govrnment of Gambia should not have involved themselves in, nor

claimed as their own because frnakly, bribery is not a means by which

governments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that can perhaps

shed some light on this.?



Jabou







In a message dated 6/8/97 9:03:59 AM, you wrote:



<<Jabou!!

There is no love lust between Babanding and myself;at least,not after he

threw away half a million dollars in the U.S. just to impress.But having

said that,I believe it was very courageous of the

Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf of

the Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its agents

in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister than

bribing.If I personally have any criticism for our so-called diplomat

extraordinaire,that would be the sloppiness that led to his capture but not

at all the morality or lack of it of the act itself.



Regards Basss!!



----------

From:

Sent: 02/OYN/1418 12:36 O

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped



Oh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambia

gov't

to say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actually

bribing U.S.. agents or officials?



Jabou.











In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:



<<MIAMI, June 6 (UPI S) -- An African millionaire facing prison time for

bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of

diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani

Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and

political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.

Copyright 1997





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.3])

by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id OAA11865;

Fri, 6 Jun 1997 14:18:57 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

SMTP

id LAA15054; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:47 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with

ESMTP

id LAA04604 for <

11:18:28 -0700

Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net

[204.250.46.50])

by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id LAA14849 for <

-0700

Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust116.Max39.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET

[153.35.19.116])

by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11708



>>



















----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.1])

by emin07.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id KAA09812;

Sun, 8 Jun 1997 10:02:19 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id GAA16531; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 06:59:30 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id GAA05742 for <

06:56:19 -0700

Received: from ns1. (ns1.qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.10])

by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP

id GAA18044 for <

-0700

Received: from qatar.net.qa by ns1. (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)

id QAA25190; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 16:56:24 -0300

Received: from dicc.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)

id QAA19829; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 16:52:30 -0300

Received: by dicc.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mail

id <

Message-Id: <

Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:56:37 +-300

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

X-To: "'

X-MS-Attachment: WINMAIL.DAT 0 00-00-1980 00:00

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>>







Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:33:56 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <



Mr. Sidibeh,



Well, l think to keep hoping is better than to give up hope altogether just

because prior plans did not come to fruition.



Jabou



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:43:31 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <



Latir,



My sentiments exactly.



Jabou.







In a message dated 6/9/97 1:55:48 PM, you wrote:



<<

Let's get one thing straight and not allow ourselves to be fooled here.

Mr. Sissoho means much more to the government and some individuals there

then he does to our nation and that is why officials are going out on a

limb to help him. Mr. Sissoho has made the front pages of at least

three major papers here in the US and at a time when The Gambia needs to

uplift it's image abroad this really does not help.



This is not a case of our government coming to the aid of a poor Gambian

expatriate but rather one of trying to salvage someone whose character

and activities are dubious at the least.



The man receives the best lodging and security when he is in The Gambia

at the people's expense without nary an explanation as to why. He bought

a hotel from the Government with a twenty percent down payment and, to

the best of my knowledge, has yet to pay up the rest even though it was

due ages ago, has been renovated and is being run by his associates

while he spends hundreds of thousands of dollars in Miami.



Instead of commending our government for spending thousands of dollars

for flying high ranking officials to come to his aid and embarrassing

the country in the process, we should be asking them why. Why is this

man such a top priority? Why is this man given the VIP treatment both

at home and abroad?



Peace.



Lat





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <GAMBIA-L-owner@u>>







Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 22:55:30 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <19970612215717.AAA47378@LOCALNAME>



On 12 Jun 97 at 15:12,



> Momodou,

>

> Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not

> know if it is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired

> by him. l do not know of any other investments.

>



Thanks for the information. Any more comment I could have said on

this Babanding affair has already been said by others.



There is no where in the present or former Gambian constitution which

gives any one the right to dual citizenship.

However, there are many Gambians out here in Scandinavia, Europe

and even in the U.S.A who have taken the nationality of their host

countries and who would like to maintain their Gambian nationality

too. These people have only one home which is The Gambia, no matter

which passports the have now.

Should they be allowed dual citizenship? Will it help stop the

brain drain, if they have a dual citizenship?



Any comments?



Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:18:08 EST

From: "Alhagi Marong" <

To:

Subject: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hi Everyone,

I believe it was sometime last week that Lamin Drammeh addressed an

inquiry about the constitutional position on the question of dual

citizenship. I hope that this response is not too late.

May I also state that the views expressed here are based on the Draft

1996 Constitution, not the adopted one. However I think the present

document still serves as a useful guide because I don't believe the

citizenship provisions are affected by the revisions made.

Nonetheless I stand to be corrected by any other list member who has

a copy of the adopted 1996 constitution.

The question of citizenship is dealt with under sections 8 to 15 of

the Constitution of The Gambia. Four categories of citizens exist

under those provisions.They are citizenship by birth, by descent, by

registration and by naturalisation. I assume that the first two

categories do not need any explanation. A person can acquire Gambian

citizenship by registration if he/she is married to a Gambian

and been ordinarily resident in The Gambia since the marriage for a

period not less than seven years. A person can acquire citizenship

by naturalisation if he/she has been ordinarily resident in The

Gambia for not less than fifteen years, is of full age and capacity,

is of good character, shows an intention to permanently reside in The

Gambia and is capable of supporting himself/herself and any

dependants. In both cases, i.e registration and naturalisation, the

person has to make an application to the Secretary of State responsible for

citizenship matters i.e the Interior Minister.

On the question of dual citizenship, section 12 (4) provides that a

person cannot be naturalised as a citizen, unless he/she renounces

any other citizenship he held at the time of application. Under

section 13, the Secretary of State can apply to the High court for

any person who has acquired citizenship by registration or

naturalisation to be deprived his/her citizenship on the grounds inter

alia that the said person has acquired the citizenship of another

country, or voluntarily exercised citizenship rights in another

country or had within seven years after being registered or

naturalised, been convicted in any country of an offence involving

fraud, dishonesty or moral turpitude. From the said provision it seems therefore

that Gambian citizens who acquired such citizenship by naturalisation or

registration, cannot hold such citizenship simultaneously with

another citizenship.

However under section 13 (4), Gambian citizens by birth or descent,

cannot be denied such citizenship by reason of the fact that they

acquired the citizenship or nationality of another country.

To answer Mr. Drammeh's inquiry therefore, it seems that the legal

position is that whereas citizens by registration or naturalisation cannot

hold dual citizenship, citizens by birth or descent can so hold.

On the specific issue of Mr. Sisoho's 'citizenship', I am not really

sure what to say. This is for two main reasons; Under The Gambia's

Citizenship Investment Act passed in the early 1990s, non-Gambians

who invest sums in the Gambia in excess of $25000 may be confered

'investment citizenship' and given Gambian passports.Secondly under the

Executive Powers of the State, the President of the Republic is

responsible inter alia, for the foreign relations of the

Gambia. Section 79 (1) (b) of the Constitution empowers him in the

discharge of that function to , among other things, appoint the

principal representatives of the Gambia abroad.

Since I do not positively know what the legal authority for Mr.

Sissoho's 'citizenship' is, I am just speculating (which I hate to

do), that it might be some special status confered either under the Citizenship

Investment Act or the Executive powers of the President. On the question

whether such 'citizenship' can be held alongside another citizenship, it

seems to me that the Investment Citizenship Act does not envisage the

renunciation of one's previous citizenship since it was an

investment promotion exercise and did not require either residence or

allegiance on the part of those on whom it was confered. A similar

rationale seems to underlie the 'ambassadors at large' situation,

since I gather from the contributions on the list that the government

is saying it appointed Sissoho as ambassador to promote trade and

investment in the Gambia

I hope Mr. Drammeh and all other interested persons find the above

information useful.



Alaji.





Date: 12 Jun 1997 21:16:37 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: What's She Doing There?

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 08-Jun-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-OAU: What's She Doing There?



By Patricia A. Made



HARARE, Jun 8 (IPS) - A young Zimbabwean man was quite surprised

when he looked at a front-page photograph of the African leaders

who attended a just-ended Organisation of African Unity (OAU)

summit here.



Sitting in the middle of the picture, which appeared in

Zimbabwe's main daily newspaper, was an elegantly dressed woman

peering out with the same confidence as her male counterparts.



''What's she doing there?'' he asked, thinking that one of the

First Ladies had wandered into a picture of the more than 30

African heads of state by accident.



The sight of Liberian interim leader Ruth Perry among the African

heads attending the 33rd OAU summit brought quite a few stares of

amazement, but also pride from women in this Southern African

country who got a glimpse of the first African woman to head a

government.



''It took patience to get to where I am today,'' said Perry when

she addressed Zimbabwean women's groups last week. ''The first

thing I did when I was appointed to the head of the interim

council governing the transition in Liberia was to say a prayer,''

she added.



(The transitional government was set up under a peace agreement

between rival Liberian armed factions. Its mandate will end after

elections scheduled for mid-July.)



The recipe for leadership, the Liberian leader explained, is to

be ''firm, flexible, loving, kind and patient''. Women have all of

these qualities, she said, but she was quick to add that her

leadership has been a challenge. Perry said she was writing a book

entitled ''My Life in a Cage' about her political experience at

the top.



While Perry has been successful in breaking through the cage of

male power at the top of the political pyramid, the OAU itself has

yet to fully integrate Africa's women into its leadership

structures.



''The OAU Secretariat is a male bastion. Women are nowhere (in

the Addis Ababa-based Secretariat's leadership),'' said Joyce

Mends-Cole, the Senior Regional Gender Advisor for the United

Nations Development Programme (UNDP).



''Salim Ahmed Salim, the re-elected OAU Secretary-General, should

use the next four years for transformative leadership to increase

the number of women in leadership positions within the OAU and to

mainstream the perspective of women in OAU issues,'' added Mends-

Cole who is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The OAU Secretary-General, who was re-elected at the Jun. 2-4

summit, and the five Assistant Secretary-Generals are all men. Of

the five directors or heads of divisions within the organisation,

only one is a woman, said Yetunde Teriba, Women's Affairs Officer

in the OAU Women's Unit.



''The OAU is a reflection of the member states. There are not

many women in key decision-making positions both within the OAU

Secretariat and within African governments,'' Teriba said, adding

that the bulk of the women at the OAU headquarters are found in

administration as secretaries.



According to the OAU Women's Affairs Officer, the existence of a

women's unit, ''does not mean that gender mainstreaming is taking

place'' within the organisation.



The main programmes of the unit emanate from two documents -- the

1991 Abuja Treaty on the creation of an African Economic

Community, and the 1994 African Platform for the Advancement of

Women, adopted in Dakar, Senegal, Teriba explained. Article 75 of

the Abuja Treaty, she added, is on the economic empowerment of

women.



''The unit is still marginalised, but we try to work with all

divisions within the OAU to influence policy and the recruitment

of more women to higher posts in the secretariat,'' Teriba said.



Mends-Cole said the unit ''has struggled valiantly to put women's

issues on the (OAU) agenda, but it does not work in an enabling

environment and does not have the resources''. There are only two

people in the unit. Teriba said a third person was now being

recruited.



''The women's unit should be moved under the direct supervision

of the Secretary-General's office in order to give it added

authority and visibility,'' Mends-Cole said. ''This would show the

Secretary-General's seriousness about the advancement of women, as

well as putting more women into top decision-making posts.''



''Many Africans and the donors really want to see the

transformation of the OAU so that it becomes a responsive

institution that all Africans can look to. African women cannot

feel represented by the organisation if they are not there,''

Mends-Cole added.



Teriba noted that getting women into top positions within the

African body is just half of the battle.



''Several years ago, we carried out a study on female

participation in ministerial meetings of the OAU... in other

words, of those who sit behind the microphone. We found that women

ministers ( of foreign affairs, health, labour, etc) are few. And

now, we have noted the participation of only two women in recent

ministerial meetings,'' Teriba said.



The Council of Ministers within the OAU consists of ministers

heading foreign affairs and other portfolios and meets twice a

year, with provision for extraordinary sessions.



''At the Harare OAU Foreign Ministers meeting (prior to the

summit), there was only one female voice behind the microphone,''

Teriba added.



During the OAU's recent deliberations in Harare, which was also

the first meeting of the African Economic Community, women

featured on the agenda only twice, and both occasions dealt with

the issue of peace.



''They agreed to the creation of the Women's Commission for

Peace, which will fall under the OAU,'' said Mends-Cole, who is

from Liberia. ''In the early days of the ministerial meeting, it

seemed as if the commission was about to be derailed, and if it

had not been for the lobbying efforts of committed women, its

creation might have been pushed back.''



The Commission will be a mechanism on peace working with the

central OAU organ. The autonomous body will consist of 16 women --

four from West Africa, and three each from East, Central,

Southern, and North Africa.



The second mention of women at the 33rd OAU summit came when

Maryam Abacha of Nigeria addressed the Heads of State on a peace

initiative started by Africa's First Ladies at the Fourth World

Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, and developed further at a

major meeting they had in Abuja last month.



''The OAU must be encouraged to see that a change will not

benefit women only,'' Mends-Cole said. ''The issues facing Africa

need a strong partnership between men and women.



''The OAU should be taking the lead on gender equality by

ensuring gender equality within the OAU Secretariat, and it should

be an advocate for gender equality and the mainstreaming of gender

in development. This would be to the benefit of all (African)

countries and for all our people.'' (END/IPS/PM/KB/97)





Origin: <APC&

Date: 11 Jun 1997 16:10:39 -0800 (PST)

X-Gateway:

Lines: 173





Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:34:10 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: African wants the bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <



This is precisely the kind of view that the rest of the World will have of us



Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:43:55 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> Bass,

> From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were sent to

> Miami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back to

> Gambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take the

> planes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to who

> actually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. The

> million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.

> Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he

> infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the gov't,

[...]

> governments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that can perhaps

> shed some light on this.?



Here are two excerpts from the AP story I forwarded earlier by David

Royse:



"Sissoko says it was a cultural misunderstanding. Prosecutors say he

wanted to use his money and influence to bypass normal export channels.

Either way, Sissoko pleaded guilty to paying an illegal gratuity. A

judge sentenced him to four months in prison with credit for time

already served, meaning he had to spend an additional 45 days in jail.

The sentence was the lightest Sissoko could get. He was so pleased he

kept on giving -- this time a new $65,000 Mercedes to each of his three

lawyers."



"Sissoko was seen recently at a downtown Miami hotel with Sarkis

Soghanalian, who went to federal prison for trying to sell 103 U.S.

combat helicopters to Iraq in 1983. Sissoko was not aware of the arms

merchant's background and has had no business dealing with him, an aide

to Sissoko said.

Just before his arrest, Sissoko planned to go to a White House dinner

where a fund-raiser planned to solicit a contribution to the Democratic

National Committee, already under fire for taking contributions from

foreigners in exchange for meetings with high-level officials.

The fund-raiser, John Catsimatidis, told The New York Times that

Sissoko never made a contribution.

At Sissoko's sentencing, high-powered attorneys, including former

U.S. Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana, and top diplomats from several African

nations rushed to his defense when he was accused of paying the customs

agent to help expedite the delivery of the choppers.

Sissoko said one was intended as an air ambulance for poor villages

in Gambia. The other, he said, was meant for his start-up airline, Air

Dabia.

Sissoko said he thought there was no other way to get the helicopters

out of the United States. He said he was told by the customs agent that

he needed a special federal license to get the choppers out. But he was

told that it would cost $30,000.

"They asked for something -- and we were afraid to refuse," he said.

John Mayer, a Dutch businessman who is a partner with Sissoko in a

hotel development in Spain, said the West African collided with a legal

system and a way of doing business that he didn't understand.

"He is suddenly now being faced with the facts of life as he didn't

know them," Mayer said.

After Sissoko's release from prison, he will serve four more months

under house arrest in Miami before being deported."



******************************************************



Based on what Sissoho has said or testified, the attempted purchase of

those helicopters was personal and not government related. I am by no

means a legal expert but I would think that the "diplomatic immunity"

defence should have been used much earlier, perhaps to prevent his

arraignment or as I stated earlier, when his was being held by the Swiss

authorities. It is now being used for sentencing purposes after he has

already plead guilty to the charges.



Peace.



Lat





Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 22:35:47 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Member List

Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 08:58:51 -0400 (EDT)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 970611085838_1823971851@emout09.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-06-10 22:18:50 EDT, you write:< kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 01A8EFFB.75141BC0@dieo.qatar.net.qa Mr.Gibba!!You've saved me a lot of writing .Thank You!Regards Bassss!----------From: Abdou Gibba[SMTP: Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Sent: 05/OYN/1418 01:02 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedLatir!Sissoho and everything about him remains an enigma. So until I know moreabout him, I just can't say much nor legitimise his dealings with thegoverment. In fact I can't even tell you what my feelings are towards that man.you wrote:>This man has been accused of bribery and our government is>now seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specifically>diplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This is>where I have a problem.I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems with theUS authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packingfines issued to them - an offense. Their government stood up to them andeven willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when thisgovernment needed a "better image" but that does not stop it fromsafeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, ifindeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? Dowe still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so that wewill be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of apriority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing by it'sintegrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves andstand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "bigbrothers".Latir, I may also sound offensive or sometimes personal, excuse me if thishappens anytime but that is not and will never be my intention, well atleast until the need calls for it. So, as you always close up, PEACE!Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimaibegin 600 WINMAIL.DATM>)\^(B@,`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=AM ``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4NM=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% ZM1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`O````4D4Z(&9W9#H@069R:6-A;B!W86YT ``4`#0$!M(( #``X```"\!P$`"P`,``T`.0`%`"8!`0F `0`A````030R1#DQ1#1#.$5&M03@Q,4(Y,C `' ``0```"\`M``!213H@9G=D.B!!9G)I8V%N('=A;G1S(&)R:6)E `!X,M`0````4```!33510`````!X`'PP!````%@```&MO;&QS-38W0'%A=&%R+FYEM="YQ80````,`!A!HGV]C`P`'$.<%```>``@0`0```&4```!-4D=)0D)!64]5M5D53059%1$U%04Q/5$]&5U))5$E.1U1(04Y+64]54D5'05)$4T)!4U-34RTMM+2TM+2TM+2U&4D]-.D%"1$]51TE"0D%33510.D%"1$]51TE"0D% 4TU254E"M``````(!"1 !````"P<```<'``!:# ``3%I&=6@FD57_``H!#P(5`J@%ZP*#M`% "\@D"`&-H"L!S970R]0``*@+A80> !@`&PP* [$U4$H S0@#0O&MS"V ", FM`H,U`\9Y%I]F-A46`^,5SQ 9?1<*@ C/"=D['Y\R-34/`H *@0VQ&<%G,3 SM(Q4`"P-L='(*L5QQOQ^ "U0C81%P%Y,+\F,`00,,,070 R;3M06)D)0A@("7S6U,3$% ZHS?#)>1 93,Z3SM?,@)4#F\\[SW_)P!'04U"<$E!+4Q*("F0M$G!'_Q)0%3 H< !P*" L4 M@&?'\($D$$ I0&N$+<"[P*5$Z3 0`=$>O2+\M8W5B/FHR`4HO2S\L,E)P9G=*9%)P00-0:6,#D7 19 -@<' )@/,M3RY:,S8OPR0+$_$+\J4QQDQ.(&ER*BU3! %H;VAO3:-EM)[!6<'0^:"E"`: (8 5 7?!M(#\?H # "X $( .1"?!I9VT`P"X&`%TP=0(PM`Q%)_"!K.A 'X 1@'Z *A5Y' @\UW@849G;UVA!X ",%_PM^DD#H&8`T 5 8*!BY%V1JP.@&?!L`R!Y-_%W$8#U!4!M5H!F">!E- K $G#^M=#@+(-=X&DR`'!?\"H\ZVC3,=(Z*CP^*9!DT0."SQ& 5@$)X2A@8V-BH"@1M7RC15B9-L@AA9G1N9M(@SP0`;79@TA&P96LI0FI@_V70"'!H863""X!RT2APM58"?9)$HT150"U #<6-Y8E#O!;%A$B?05V!C!I!5<6B@KGEM=G25*3!C<6!MM8X#]`P!T=1%V06725;%6@'+2<4T12&%G"E!Q8"C@;O\%D >0)^!6<%_P3/%SM \"XJ/&"@7N%>\%91/R?0`W 1P =QM*&!F@"!5C&MR"W$',&XO4F*@XP"0`' H/RETAE7Q$8#7*"!\M65_507P85YPM72#/*1('D0(0! +5]2*-!ID " 95_P30'W6\!PND^ ;P1PMAM.)%4VQGPJ%:#,#\&B@ 1553HI"_V315 <6KC_S?@!Y$ZM$(M3AO I(%3@`V%_"H4GX&F0>: +$2E"*2 G_Y4A6Z$"( = I&4M5VA6@'-=('5L*"#W34564%]3>'HP!3"8`6)0_P:0"H4+@ VP*!% /R!$;_T*A7 /%-M$2)F@(NA!N!YE$#_ &>4@.13X!-L;TI0F)6@)>"MFV>8ATP1P-^7H3RQK?,2<'H0>&+!/+'_"'!6@&63*' ?H)@Q5E N\.\-P'.1M<'(1L&PGL(7#ED;_KH*$(VD3H.&S)6627F)ID/^L!)Y"5G!RE0=P&&!Z04VAM?U: DW!?L J%5B HH'O1<[XB?2U;DV)2`,!P(6RD\?NH$XG%:2>Q!;%^Q@0@M5V#_$:"8$F)0FI%O02@R>>&1B?\1@%=17S-=T'\2E&=DT95"_TVRI@-Z$%VAMFB)I89AB8%'_FP*@X&BA3B *A:OA8K%@1/^Q5"@1=C*$%"D@7_)X,00@WVC2M!T!XT00@J]!O9)&&X(%B4%!%04-%(6M]Q2Q5+ J%.CHIRY WQ.A/=6J3\6DJM/,T/6#]?64]:7S(1"H4>P0#2D `#`! 0``````,`$1 `````0 `',."D%NW(E[Z@!0 `(,."D%NW([Z@!'@`]``$````%````4D4Z( ````#:[@`'end------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 22:31:34 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 199706111327.WAA16629@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIMr. Bass Drammeh,This Sissoko discussion is taking on a trend that many of us will wantto avoid. I hope what some of us are doing is not siding with our govt.no matter what! People on this List lauded the efforts of ourpresident when he took our sisters who ignorantly went to Kuwait(?)back to the Gambia. But coming to the defense of a Malian/Gambianas if there exists no Mali will ever continue to beg for answers.The only way that we can take each other seriously in our criticismsand praises of our rulers is when we do not turn a blind eye, a deafear, or a muted mouth to what our government does. Giving blanketsupport to any leader no matter what has never done good to anyinstitution and our country is no exception.I say again, let us come down to mother earth and throw away oursentiments. Until then, history will always repeat itself. And forthe Gambia, that history will always be one we will love to shy awayfrom.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 15:24:41 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970611142441.006ebfc8@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 08:58 11/06/97 -0400, you wrote:>I do not see any morality in your analysis. Running errands for the>government...but why??? What I want to know is why he has to be a government>envoy when there are foreign affairs personnel who could have shown more>diplomacy and representation on the half the Gambia Government. According to>what you are saying, the government is being overshadowed with greed for>complimenting the existence of the so-called millionaire. I seriously doubt>there is any indication exactly as to why there is connection between the man>and the Jammeh regime. Until you can answer that (or the truth comes out),>you are defending only the shadows of illusionary images. One might break the>law in Gambia and get away with but bribery is not a universal constant. Let>him pay the price alone, for he has the dough to blow out.>-SalTell me where on this earth does morality exist in politics. Even with thegreat democracies we are all looking up to. If the simple substance of mymessage (which I will not repeat) is not understood, Africans have a longlong way to go. Period.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 16:27:29 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member: Greetings!Message-ID: <19970611152839.AAD53156@LOCALNAME>Welcome to Gambia-l, Ebrima Sall and all others recently added to thelist. We look forward to your contributions and hope that you enjoythis Gambian Bantaba (Pencha bi) in cyberspace.Ebrima, give my regards to friends and family when you go for a weekend.Momodou CamaraOn 11 Jun 97 at 9:49, EBRIMA SALL wrote:> Hi Folks,> Let me begin by thanking Amadou for introducing me to you all.> I am from a place called Sare Amadou (Kerr Amadou; or Gissa, which> is the "official" name that even the people of the village now> hardly ever remember!), somewhere in The Gambia. Schooled at Gambia> High, Dakar (now called Chiekh Anta Diop University), Grenoble and> Paris. Worked for two years as Manager of the Centre for the> Promotion of Village Savings and Credit Associations (VISACA), based> in BrikamaBa/Sapu--conducting training courses for field-level> VISACA promoters, helping to set up VISACAs in what were then called> MID-North and South, LRD, NBD and Western Division; etc. etc.).> And, as Amadou rightly said, I am now with CODESRIA (The Council for> the Development of Social Science Research in Africa), an> independent, pan-African social science research council based in> Dakar, where I am in charge of a programme on Academic Freedom and> Outreach: matters pertaining to intellectual freedom and human> rights, links with civil society organisations, etc.> I am very pleased to be a subscriber to this listserv. You seem to> be an interesting crowd, judging by the postings that have landed on> my hard disk so far, and I am very eager to know who you are (by the> way, can anybody explain to me what to do to get the list of> subscribers to this listserv?).> Cheers!> Ebrima.> At 11:33 10/06/97 -0400, you wrote:> >Gambia-l:> >> >Dr. Ebrima Sall of CODESRIA is our newest member. We expect a formal> >introduction from him as soon as possible. Welcome pal!> >> >Amadou Scattred Janneh> >> Ebrima Sall> CODESRIA> Box 3304, Dakar> Tel: +221-259822/23 (work)> Fax:+221-241289> E-mail: codesria@sonatel.senet.net > ----------------------------------------> Ebrima Sall> Box 16011> Dakar-Fann> Senegal> Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)> E-mail: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net *********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 11 Jan 1980 18:35:17 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' Gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 01A8F017.5E0C5A20@dick.qatar.net.qa ----------From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH[SMTP: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Sent: 23/OYN/1400 06:24 aTo: ' binta@iuj.ac.jp' Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedHello Mr.Drammeh!!You know,Mariama Darboe wondered sometime ago if Politics haddisappeared from the face of this List.But thanks to his Excellency, theAmbassador Extraordinaire,Politics is back again on the agenda and withvengeance,I might add.Apparently,Mr.Drammeh,You have forgotten the series of events that precededthe LAUDING of the List of the President,s Heroic Act in Kuwait.The listdid not jump and nod in the positive just like that.As always,it did onlyafter it had received a lot of help from someone;and in that particularcase,it was Andrea Klump who impressed upon all of us that she could notimagine that Dr.Khol would do such a thing!! for her in similarcircumstances.So,I don't expect the List to be different this time around.And unlessanother Andrea Klump comes up and explains everything (the pros and thecons,albeit his/her liking or disliking of Mr.Jammeh)we will continue to bewhat we have always been :a bunch of compulsive Anti-Jammeh detractors.And contrary to what you decided to understand from what I had written,I amnot at all a fan of Mr.Sissoko.I was very angry and outraged when I learntthat he had given away half a million dollars to U.S. school children.Thatamount could have made a lot of difference in the lives of Gambian andMalian school children.But I have worked a lot ,and have made someprogress,on how not to allow my personal likes and dislikes impinge upon myanalyses.That is why I am not at all jingoistically worried that Mr.Sissokois given a Gambian passport.For he is black,West African;and has decided tobuy a hotel in the Gambia and do business there.So,Sissoko is much closerto us than the Hongkong residents are to the Canadians or Australians!You are right in saying that there a lots of questions that beg for answersin the Sissoko affair.I understand very well the impatience on the part ofmany of us to know the answers,but I also understand the rude fact that forGambia to be able to effectively pursue its commercial,military and foreignpolicy interest in other countries,its agents will have to sometimes engagein activities that, if uncovered,would not be very flattering to theaverage Gambian.So,WELCOME to the nasty world of Politics,Mr. Drammeh!Bythe way,the Jawara Era of trying to impress our former masters with ourgood behaviour is now OVER!It is now the Jammeh Era,an era of trying to getthe best deal possible for the Gambian people legally ,if possible, and notso legally otherwise!!Regards Bassss!!----------From: binta@iuj.ac.jp [SMTP: binta@iuj.ac.jp Sent: 06/OYN/1418 01:31 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMr. Bass Drammeh,This Sissoko discussion is taking on a trend that many of us will wantto avoid. I hope what some of us are doing is not siding with our govt.no matter what! People on this List lauded the efforts of ourpresident when he took our sisters who ignorantly went to Kuwait(?)back to the Gambia. But coming to the defense of a Malian/Gambianas if there exists no Mali will ever continue to beg for answers.The only way that we can take each other seriously in our criticismsand praises of our rulers is when we do not turn a blind eye, a deafear, or a muted mouth to what our government does. Giving blanketsupport to any leader no matter what has never done good to anyinstitution and our country is no exception.I say again, let us come down to mother earth and throw away oursentiments. Until then, history will always repeat itself. And forthe Gambia, that history will always be one we will love to shy awayfrom.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 13:19:15 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Glad to be back!!!Message-ID: < 9706111719.AA60286@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitWhat's up folks?It's indeed wonderful to be back to the GL scene after a long moment ofsilence due to the other "normal" things in life.Welcome to all the new members and thanks to all those who are keeping thediscussions en route. It will probably take me several days to finishreading all these messages but I will make my comments if necessary.Keep it up!Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 19:35:48 GMTFrom: EBRIMA SALL < ebrima@sonatel.senet.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New Member: Greetings!Message-ID: < 199706111935.TAA24223@sv2.sonatel.senet.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Momodou,I sure will! Thanks for the warm welcome!Ebrima.At 16:27 11/06/97 +0200, you wrote:>Welcome to Gambia-l, Ebrima Sall and all others recently added to the>list. We look forward to your contributions and hope that you enjoy>this Gambian Bantaba (Pencha bi) in cyberspace.>Ebrima, give my regards to friends and family when you go for a week>end.>Momodou Camara>On 11 Jun 97 at 9:49, EBRIMA SALL wrote:>> Hi Folks,>>>> Let me begin by thanking Amadou for introducing me to you all.>>>> I am from a place called Sare Amadou (Kerr Amadou; or Gissa, whichEbrima SallCODESRIABox 3304, DakarTel: +221-259822/23 (work)Fax:+221-241289E-mail: codesria@sonatel.senet.net ----------------------------------------Ebrima SallBox 16011Dakar-FannSenegalTel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)E-mail: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net ------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 22:19:23 +0000From: "Yusuph Jatta" < Payus@mail-server.dk-online.dk To: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 199706112224.WAA01884@cicero.cybercity.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITOn 11 Jun 97 at 11:02, Abdou Gibba, Abdou Gibba gambia-l@u.washington.edu > wrote:> Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 11:02:43 +0100> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped> Latir!> Sissoho and everything about him remains an enigma. So until I know more> about him, I just can't say much nor legitimise his dealings with the> goverment. In fact I can't even tell you what my feelings are towards that man.> you wrote:> >This man has been accused of bribery and our government is> >now seeking to turn this into a case of diplomacy, or more specifically> >diplomatic immunity, all the way to the Hague if necessary. This is> >where I have a problem.> I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems with the> US authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packing> fines issued to them - an offence. Their government stood up to them and> even willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when this> government needed a "better image" but that does not stop it from> safeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, if> indeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? Do> we still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so that we> will be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of a> priority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing by it's> integrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves and> stand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "big> brothers".> Latir, I may also sound offensive or sometimes personal, excuse me if this> happens anytime but that is not and will never be my intention, well at> least until the need calls for it. So, as you always close up, PEACE!> Regards,> ::)))Abdou Oujimai> Mr Gibba when has this man become a Gambian citizen, and since whenwas he a diplomat representing the Gambia? Have you ever seenGambian citizen with double nationality apart from this man? Ibelieve this man bought his nationality with his rich. If he is aGambian/Malian why don't the Mali Government go to his rescue? I am asupporter of the Jammeh regime, but I've been disappointed by theirrecent act. Yaya Jammeh was the man who promised to wipe outcorrupting in the Gambia and he's now assisting a man accused ofbribing. This gives me a double message. I can't understand, help meout fellows, thanksBest wishesPayus------------------------------Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 20:53:45 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9706112037.A15017-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIThis discussion as Lamin Drammeh said, is taking on a direction that I don'tthink it was meant to. And I think people should try to clarify withothers about what was really meant about each message. We all don't knoweach other well enough to be able to assume the tones that others areusing. And sometimes, people that write messages don't clarify everythingthey write, as they would wish their messages to be interpreted.It takes more time and effort, but to avoid, sometimes unneccessary,arguments, I think we should sometimes ask what others mean instead ofjust assuming what they meant.With the Sissoho case, as Bass said, I think it would be best toreserve judgment until we have the whole story. I don't quite remeber whobrought up the topic the second time, but I think it was just meant asincreased info. on what we already know. I also don't think anyone eversaid that the act of bribery on the part of Mr Sissoho was right but thatthe act of the Gambian Government, standing up for a "Gambian" was theright thing to do. The latter is what some say. Whether this is true ornot remains to be seen and should be judged, I think, based on thesituation. I think that some questions that need to be answered are: IfGambia doesn't allow dual citizenship, why does Sissoho have one? In whatcapacity is he working for the govern., If he is at all working for theGambia Govern. How did he earn or how is he earning his money??As Lamin Drammeh said, we shouldn't give unconditional supportto our government. Each situation is independent of the previous, hence,until we know more about this guy, I think all judgement should be reserved.Cause right now, all we're doing is arguing on the basis of " if this isthe situation, then......".Ancha.------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 08:17:59 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: <19970612071915.AAB12262@LOCALNAME>*** / Forwarding mail from Latir /********------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Abdou Gibba wrote:> I remember sometime ago Ukrainian/Russian(?) diplomats had problems withthe> US authorities for violating parking laws and even teared up the packing> fines issued to them - an offense. Their government stood up to them and> even willing to take up the matter to the UN. This was at a time when this> government needed a "better image" but that does not stop it from> safeguarding it's national integrity. Why should Gambia be an exception, if> indeed Sissoho is it's "diplomat",....for the sake of a "better image"? DoThe case between the diplomats from Belarus and Russia with the NewYork Police Department (NYPD) differs completely from that of the Mr.Sissoho. The NYPD claims these diplomats attacked the officersinvolved and that these officers had to use force to settle thematter. The diplomats contend that they were illegally manhandled andone suffered a broken arm. They were not however taken to court andthe U.S. government has not even come close to declaring them personanon grata so they are still here doing their business at the U.N. Theissue they brought up with the U.N. is that they should not have evenbeen touched because of their diplomatic immunity but that is as faras things have gone. Now perhaps if those diplomats were African thematter would have ended differently, but this is a completelydifferent subject that I really don't want to divert to.What I will say is that these individuals were bone fide Russian andBelorussian diplomats born in the respective countries they representand work as full time employees of their respective missions to theU.N. A better example would have been the case of the high rankingdiplomat from Cot D'Iviore who on his way to visiting his ailingPresident in the South of France, speeded through the streets andaccidentally killed two young children. The French authorities wantedto prosecute him and he said he would not mind but his governmentinvoked the privilege of diplomatic immunity. Later, perhaps even athis request, they relented. I don't know whether the case has gone totrial yet but again this case differs from Mr. Sissoho's completely.> Do we still have to play the "good boy" to gain us a "better image" so thatwe> will be granted aid or loans? It sounds to me that what is more of a> priority here is "clearing the country's image" rather than standing byit's> integrity. Let's enter the next century with a real belief in ourselves and> stand for what we belief without fearing or trying to impress any "big> brothers".We don't have to play the "good boy" but we should be careful not totarnish our image on an individual who may not be worth it as far asthe country and the Gambian people are concerned, but only to a fewindividuals who have profited from his presence. I am all for thecountry standing up for it's people. The case in England with theGambian who died in police custody is a case in point. The AFPRC wentout of their way to pressure the British government to answer andinvestigate, and for that I was very proud of my government.What our government needs to do is be careful of not wasting ourprecious little diplomatic collateral on on issues and individualswhose association with our country is suspicious at the least.Let me make it clear that I don't know all the details. He may, forall I know be the next Gambian Messiah but until the government statesclearly their reasons for coming to his aid as they did with theGambian who died in England, I don't believe we should overtly commendor criticize them.Bass wrote:"Apparently,Mr.Drammeh,You have forgotten the series of events thatpreceded the LAUDING of the List of the President,s Heroic Act inKuwait.The list did not jump and nod in the positive just like that.Asalways,it did only after it had received a lot of help fromsomeone;and in that particular case,it was Andrea Klump who impressedupon all of us that she could not imagine that Dr.Khol would do such athing!! for her in similar circumstances."I think you will find as you correctly stated in the rest of yourmessage that information on the matter was not forthcoming. Peoplewere not quick with laud because they did not know all the facts andup until today we still don't know everything although enough camethrough for some to show their appreciation. Again, this is not thecase here. From what I've heard, even state radio and TV have notreported on the Sissoho case.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 09:06:46 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Member ListMessage-ID: <19970612080802.AAA49874@LOCALNAME>Here is the current member list as requested by some members.Please let us know if you find an address of a friend which is notbeing used.RegardsMomodou Camara--- Here is the current list of non-concealed subscribers:.. N.Williams@gcal.ac.uk Dede Williams 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne 101346.15@CompuServe.COM L K 101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko 101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba 106333.75@compuserve.com T George 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara 76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary 94090720@94.HUMBER.AC.UK Zainaba F Jawara ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu Annie Bittaye ABALM@aol.com Abba ABARROW@RR5.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba abdoub@math.uio.no Abdou Bobb Abene@hotmail.com Noah Jatta Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba adibba@online.no Abdoulie Dibba AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne al@orgear.com Alagie Mballow ALFALL@papl.com Amadou Faal alhagi@iiu.my ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH ALIAS431@aol.com Muhammed Ceesay alieu@hotmail.com Alieu Bah alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof asanyang@vkol..pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Asbjorn Nordam asirleaf@music.transy.edu Ansumana Sirleaf' ASJanneh@aol.com Amadou ScattredJanneh at137@columbia.edu ABDOU awo@mindspring.com M W Payne b.s.saho@sussex.ac.uk Bala Saho b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no Ba-Musa badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Ancha Bala Gaye BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang bdukuray@login.eunet.no Bahary Dukuray beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey beezo96@aol.com Beran & Pullo Samba bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie binta@iuj.ac.jp Lamin Drammeh BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang blaha@online.no Tor Blaha blyons@aed.aed.org Bayard Lyons Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum Bojang@juno.com Lamin Bojang Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no Buba Njie bxn4929@omega.uta.edu Basiru Ndow c3p0@xsite.net Francis Njie Camara@cardiff.ac.uk Aisha Camara CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk Nyakasi Jarju ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Amie Ceesay ceesayk@acs.bu.edu Kemo Ceesay CEESAY_SOFFIE@EMS.PRC.COM Soffie B Ceesay chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA cherno waka jagne D.N.Williams@gcal.ac.uk Dede Williams darkstar@is.com.na Gary Dawdas@u.washington.edu Dawda Singhateh debra@mindspring.com Debra Bade dgilden@tiac.net David Gilden dhylton@spelman.edu Derrick Hylton diagnem@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mactar Diagne dott@aed.org Dana Ott dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk Edrissa Sissoho ebrima@sonatel.senet.net Ebrima Sall ederisa@aol.com Ederisa Jallow edjarju@usaid.gov Edi Jarju ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow emdennis@ix.netcom.com Emery Dennis Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no Emily Achieng Awour et121179@student.uq.edu.au Mustapha Jallow faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA fjanneh@juno.com Fatou K.Scattred-Janneh foxwell@globalxs.nl Chris Foxwell FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu Fatima Phall fsaidykh@vkol.pspt.fi Famara Saidykhan gamembdc@primanet..com Julianna Baldeh garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson GDiallo@dk-online.dk Garba Diallo george_radio1_gmb@compuserve.com G. Christensen gndow@spelman.edu LatJor Ndow GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton Gunjur@aol.com Jabou Joh h.e.drammeh@habo.mail.telia.com H. Drammeh HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad hsecka@panther.gsu.edu Haddijatou Secka ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi Omar Gibba isatou@glue.umd.edu Isata Secka iscorr@total.net Ebrima Sama Corr J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye jacka@netwalk.co Ahmad Jack jagnen25@hotmail.com Njaga Jagne JawaraB@aol.com muhamadou Jawara JBobby5127@aol.com Bob Jallow jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Jattu Kah jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally jmuender@post.uni-bielefeld.de Jobst Munderlein Joof@winhlp.no Badara Joof Kaba@earthlink.net Kaba Colley kaiisa@hs.nki.no Isatou B Kaira Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay KeurSamba@aol.com K. Samba klumpp@kar.dec.com Andrea Klumpp kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh kosarsar@msn.com Deequa Kosar ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas LatirD@aol.com Latir Downes-Thomas LAYE_GMB@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang lem10@columbia.edu Laura Munzel LEY5MC1@ccn6.ccc.nottingham.ac.uk M M Ceesay liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh Linguere@aol.com Leo Ndow lpeterson@sushiking.com Leo Peterson m.jallow@ento.uq.edu.au M. Jallow M.Njie@reading.ac.uk Momodou Njie mae96ab@wye.ac.uk Alieu Bittaye mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay malang.maane@index.com Malang Maane Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane MANSALA@aol.com Modou Kolley marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA Alhagi Marong masada@octonline.com Lamin Camara Mbk007@aol.com Baba Krubally mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay MFatty5816@aol.com Mamadi Fatty MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara mkah@fac.howard.edu Muhammed Kah MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra mmarong@madison.tec.wi.us Mostafa J. Marong MMJanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu M.M. Janneh mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Momodou Njie modu@u.washington.edu Modou Mbowe momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara Momodou.Jobarteh@Hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no M J momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com M.S momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca M. Saidy MSARR27100@AOL.COM Soffie Ceesay msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh nahak@juno.com Michael Gomez namartin.gem@worldnet.att.com Gabriel Mendy ndarboe@olemiss.edu Numukunda Darboe ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Numukunda ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU NDEY JABBIE nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu Naffie Jammeh njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Ndey Marie Njie njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie njie@online.no Adama S. Njie njogou@hotmail.com Ebrima Drameh normandy@clix.net Norman Dyer nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh nyang@cldc.howard.edu Sulayman Nyang nyang@HARTSEM.edu Sulayman Nyang O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh O.F.M'BAI@city.ac.uk Omar Mbai O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk Omar Mbai O.JANNEH@GCAL.AC.UK OMAR JANNEH obaldeh@bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW Olafia@online.no Omar S. Saho olafia@online.no Omar Saho oleary@arminco.com Sean Oleary Omar@avana.net Omar Manjang oneke@msn.com Hurrai Betts OXB00272@STUDENT.ASTATE.EDU Omar Barry P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye pamodou@aol.com Pa Modou Njie paomar@iglou.com Mambuna Bojang Payus@mail-server.dk-online.dk Yusuph Jatta perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes Phillipse@ccsu.edu Dr. Evelyn NewmanPhillips pnjie@havant.xyratex.com Papa Njie Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts rokst1+@pitt.edu Rohey Khan S.Njie@commonwealth.int Sam Njie s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna sagne@ipruniv.cce.unipr.it Mactar Sagne SAJOKONO@AOL.COM Sarjo Santa Bojang Salifuj@aol.com Salifu J sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy sankungsawo@compuserve.com Sankung Sawo sankungsawo@delphi.com Sankung Sawo sarian.loum@eng.sun.com Sarian Loum sarian@osmosys.incog.com Sarian Loum SBarry1035@aol.com S Barry Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu Saihou Drammeh secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu Sukai Gaye sheriff@imf128049.fzk.de Sheriff Faye shieboyc@aol.com Shieriff Drammeh sidibeh@cc.helsinki.fi Modou Sidibeh sirra@hotmail.com Sirra Ndow sisayy@wabash.edu Yaya Sisay SJ044947@gwmail.kysu.edu Sigga Jagne snjie@gis.net Samba Njie sowe@coventry.ac.uk Omar Sowe ssylva@emory.edu Saul Sylva st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Nyang (Daddy) Njie st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Paul D. Jammeh StinkyM@juno.com Baba Krubally Tamsir@hotmail.co Tamsir Mbai Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com Tijan Foon tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum TOURAY1@aol.com Lamin Touray Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy TSALLAH@worldbank.org Tijan Sallah umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Buba badjie vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu Adama Kah wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs SeedyCeesay yher@u.washington.edu Ylva Hernlund yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu YAYA JALLOW YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie Jeng yulbsore@aol.com Batch Samba Totalnumber of subscribers: 248 (248 shown here)------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 15:36:55 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (Fwd) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970612143655.006e20ac@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Ancha wrote:"....I also don't think anyone ever said that the act of bribery on the partof Mr Sissoho was right but that the act of the Gambian Government, standingup for a "Gambian" was the right thing to do...." (Ancha)ANCHA, THANKS A LOT FOR THE CLARIFICATION. AS SIMPLE AS IT SOUNDS, THIS ISWHAT COMPRISES OUR (BASS AND MYSELF) MESSAGES. I CAN'T EVEN COMPREHEND HOWSOME PEOPLE COULD TWIST THIS SIMPLE MESSAGE INTO IRRELEVANT AND ABSURDARGUMENTS LIKE:"...There are many Gambians that have been deported from Europe, people thathave families, jobs especially in Norway where I live. Did the GambianGovernment do anything to avoid such things to happen? No, they do noteven care. Is it because these fellow Gambians are not rich?...." (B. Joof)MR. JOOF, WHAT CAN THE GAMBIA GOVT. DO IN THIS CASE, FORCE THE NORWEGIANS OROTHER EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS TO TAKE THE DEPORTEE BACK?? I THINK THIS EXISTSONLY IN YOUR WORLD OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIP. IN FACT THE GOVERNMENT ISDOING WHAT IS AT IT'S CAPACITY I.E. REFERRING TO THESE DEPORTATION ANDENCOURAGING YOUTHS (THE MOST PRODUCTIVE AND ACTIVE GROUP OF ANY NATION'SWORK FORCE) TO STAY HOME AND BY INITIATING YOUTH PROGRAMS AND EVEN PROPOSINGTO ECOWAS FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF SUCH YOUTH PROGRAMS."...I do not see any morality in your analysis. Running errands for thegovernment...but why??? What I want to know is why he has to be a governmentenvoy when there are foreign affairs personnel who could have shown morediplomacy and representation on the half the Gambia Government...." (Salifu)NOT ONLY FOREIGN AFFAIRS OFFICIALS RUN ERRANDS FOR GOVERNMENTS, ANYINFLUENTIAL PERSON (DEPENDING ON WHAT AREA ONE IS INFLUENTIAL) CAN BE AGOVT. ENVOY."... Mr Gibba when has this man become a Gambian citizen, and since whenwas he a diplomat representing the Gambia? Have you ever seenGambian citizen with double nationality apart from this man? Ibelieve this man bought his nationality with his rich. If he is aGambian/Malian why don't the Mali Government go to his rescue?...." (Y. Jatta)MR. JATTA, SISSOHO IS NOT THE 1ST. AND ONLY ONE WITH DOUBLE CITIZENSHIP. WEHAVE PEOPLE LIKE LOUIS FARRAKHAN AND A LONG LIST OF OTHER AFRICAN AMERICANSAND EVEN EUROPEANS. WHAT IS WRONG WITH ISSUING CITIZENSHIP TO A MALIAN (ONEOF OUR NEAREST NEIGHBORS) WHO HAPPENS TO HAVE CITIZENSHIP NOT ONLY IN GAMBIAAND MALI BUT MANY OTHER COUNTRIES AND HAS INVESTMENTS IN GAMBIA, CREATINGEMPLOYMENT AT A TIME WHEN EVEN GAMBIAN BUSINESS MEN REFUSED TO INVEST THEIRMONEY INTO THE COUNTRY'S ECONOMY. LASTLY, IF YOU ARE A JAMMEH SUPPORTER, SOWHAT? HAVE I ANYWHERE AT ANYTIME TOLD THE LIST ANYTHING ABOUT ME BEING A PROOR ANTI JAMMEH. WHAT I BELIEF IS WHAT I ALL THE TIME TRY TO CONVEY WITH ARESERVATION OF WHOM I SUPPORT OR DON'T SUPPORT - THIS MAY REMAIN A MYSTERYTO MOST.I HAVE WITNESSED MANY TIMES ON THIS LIST, PEOPLE BASING SO MANY NONSENSETHEORIES AND EVEN PREDICTING CRISES ON PURE SPECULATIONS. WHAT HAPPENS ATTHE END OF THE DAY IS, AT THEIR DISAPPOINTMENTS, THINGS TURN OUT THEOPPOSITE. SO, MANY A TIMES I WONDER, IS THIS AN OBJECTIVE ASSESSMENT OF THESITUATION OR MERELY AN INDIVIDUAL DISAPPROVAL OF THE REGIME. TO SOME, WHENSOMEONE LIKE ME COMMEND THE GOVT. FOR AN ACTION THEN IT IS "SUPPORTIVE" -AND THAT SEEMS SO WRONG. WELL THE BOTTOM LINE IS, WHILE OTHERS LOOK ONLY FORWHAT THE GOVT. IS DOING SO WRONG OTHERS ARE CONCERNED WITH WHAT IT IS DOINGSO RIGHT. I (EMPHASIZED) WOULD RATHER SUPPORT MY GOVT. FOR STANDING FOR WHATIT BELIEFS IS IT'S INTERNATIONAL RIGHT (PARTICULARLY IN A CASE LIKE THIS)THAN CRITICIZE IT. IF ANYONE CHOOSES TO BELITTLE HIS/HER GOVT., AS I HAVESEEN IN SOME CASES HERE, I CAN'T BE PART OF THAT."...Let me make it clear that I don't know all the details. He may, forall I know be the next Gambian Messiah but until the government statesclearly their reasons for coming to his aid as they did with theGambian who died in England, I don't believe we should overtly commendor criticize them..." (Latir)LATIR, ONE THING WE KNOW IS, THE GOVT. IS COMING TO HIS AID WITH THEJUSTIFICATION OF HE BEING A "GOVT. DIPLOMA". AND THE GOVT. HAS ALL RIGHTS TO"COME TO HIS AID" IF INDEED, AS I SAID EARLIER ON, THIS CLAIM PERSISTS. I AMCOMMENDING THE GOVT.'S ACTION (EMPHASIZED) NOT THE REASON (EMPHASIZED) FORIT'S ACTION. A COMMENDATION OR CRITICISM OF THE LATTER WILL BE SERVED BETTERON ANOTHER ISSUE WHEN IT IS CLEAR TO ALL. OTHERWISE EVERYTHING SAID WILL BEBASED ON SPECULATIONS WHICH MOST OF US SEEMS TO HAVE EXPERTISE ON.I HOPE MY POSITION IS, FOR THE LAST TIME, COMPREHENDED ESPECIALLY BY THOSEWHO SEEM TO BE OUT OF CONTEXT.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 10:56:58 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 199706121456.KAA06221@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From msjaiteh@mtu.edu Wed Jun 11 12:30:22 1997From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedTo: binta@iuj.ac.jp Date: Wed, 11 Jun 1997 12:30:20 -0400 (EDT)Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)> Mr. Bass Drammeh,> This Sissoko discussion is taking on a trend that many of us will want> to avoid. I hope what some of us are doing is not siding with our govt.> no matter what! People on this List lauded the efforts of our> president when he took our sisters who ignorantly went to Kuwait(?)> back to the Gambia. But coming to the defense of a Malian/Gambian> as if there exists no Mali will ever continue to beg for answers.> The only way that we can take each other seriously in our criticisms> and praises of our rulers is when we do not turn a blind eye, a deaf> ear, or a muted mouth to what our government does. Giving blanket> support to any leader no matter what has never done good to any> institution and our country is no exception.> I say again, let us come down to mother earth and throw away our> sentiments. Until then, history will always repeat itself. And for> the Gambia, that history will always be one we will love to shy away> from.> Lamin Drammeh.It is amzing that Mr Sissoho affaire is becoming an issue.Given the little said so far about this man and his dealingswith the Gambia government I will continue to ask some more questions.Who is this man? what makes him so valuable to the Gambian people that weare ready to pay so much for? Perhaps those closer to the sources inthe Gambia (news media or whatever) can help us answer some of thequestions.I think finding answers to these questions can only make Gambia abetter place. It would certainly prevent another 'Nigerian Oil'scandal from happening.One more question. Can someone tell us whether Mr Sissoho really paysFor the use of Banjul Airport by his airline?Until we have answers I can only ask more questions!Malanding Jaiteh----- End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:34:46 +0200From: klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 33A01716.650A@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitUnfortunately there's not more information available than wegot from US-newspapers. People in The Gambia are equallyworried and kept uninformed about the case than the people onthis list are.What I don't understand: why do we have to discuss aboutspeculations, based on little or no information, trying tointerprete them and attacking the others assumed politicalstanding? I think there is no basis for a discussion, it's onlyconfusing, offending and not helping to clarify anything atall.No matter if someone is in support of one political party oranother: a government and its representatives are obliged toconduct in a transparent way and to make sure that the publicis informed about their actions. This was and is not the casein the Babanding-affair and this is what creates fear andspeculation. And this is in my opinion, what the governmentshould be blamed for. It's the only thing we can objectivelycritisize: lack of information by the government.....Andrea------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 14:47:41 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambian Issues and SpeculationMessage-ID: < 33A0444D.74E58D46@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe discussions on the Sissoho affair has brought to light a subjectthat I feel should be addressed.Andrea wrote:"What I don't understand: why do we have to discuss about speculations,based on little or no information, trying to interprete them andattacking the others assumed political standing? I think there is nobasis for a discussion, it's only confusing, offending and not helpingto clarify anything at all."One of the reasons why the Jawara administration was able to stay inpower for long so easily even though it performed so badly was becauseof the lack of significant political discourse. Of course people havealways held political discussions but the lack of a real press and realinformation meant that most of it was based on speculation and radioKang-Kang.Indeed, when the Observer started publication, information started tocome out on a more frequent level. Competition forced the Point to turnout more issues a week, and other periodicals started appearing withmore frequency. By the summer of 1993 you could turn to a papereveryday, sometimes two or three to find information where barely threeyears before, that would be difficult.The problem, at least for that government, was that the information wasone way. One of their biggest mistakes, and the one that ultimately ledto their downfall is that these newspapers were coming out withinformation, facts that were damaging and the government hardlyresponded.When five young soldiers took control of the country in July 1994, theiractions were easily justified because people knew, to a large degreewhat was going on. I was present at the first press conference that wasgiven by the AFPRC and I can tell you that all the reasons that Jammehgave for overthrowing the Jawara regime could be found in the last sixissues of Foroyaa and past issues of at least three of four otherperiodicals.As time went on, animosity between the AFPRC and the press grew and soonthe council stopped talking to the local press altogether. As justifiedas the council's actions might have been, this policy is now hurting thegovernment. Both APRC supporters and those who dislike the regime aswell as the other independent minded, the country as a whole, would bebetter served if the government changed its policy towards the press.This is why.I think if you look back on all the government related issues we havediscussed on this list, on most occasions you will find that the forceof the arguments against the government are mostly fact driven - fromthe Swiss bank affair to Sissoho. Bank accounts with millions depositedwere opened in the president's name, Sissoho bribed a customs officialand was granted a diplomatic passport, etc. I think if the governmenthad responded to these issues on a more open basis the dynamics of thesediscussions would have been much different.Many have attributed this policy to the former Secretary-General, nowSpeaker of the National Assembly. It is worth noting that he too hasvowed not to speak to the press about Assembly matters. How does thishelp the country?With the advent of state television and the hold the government has onRadio Gambia, the most popular form of communications in the country, Ithink the the government can start holding more press conferenceswithout worrying about their statements being severely misconstrued bythe print media. Press conferences, if used properly, can be the mostimportant and effective public relations tool for a government and ourneighbours, from Senegal to Nigeria understand this.By making their side of the issues clearer, they can one, help those whoare forced to speculation to defend them and two, they can make it moredifficult for detractors to argue against them.Again, the cue needs to be taken from the demise of the Jawara regime tosee how important this is. At the end of the summer in 1993, Jawara wasaway on business and vacation for about six weeks. During that time, itseemed as though almost everyday one could look at the front pages ofthe paper to find out about a new scandal or a new twist in an olderone. The observer sold out on many occasions because of these scandalriddled sheets and I even witnessed several accounts of illiteratepeople buying newspapers and asking others to translate articles forthem. When Jawara came back, he held one very brief press conferenceand that was it. He later went on a "Meet the Farmers Tour" where hemet an unprecedented amount anti-government comments. I'm sure he willnever forget that trip. The unanswered allegations of corruption andmismanagement continued for the next year and the rest is history.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 14:54:40 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: fwd: Pierside scramble to leave Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 33A045F0.FA526185@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.By Allieu KamaraFREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Hundreds of professionals andtheir families scrambled to leave Sierra Leone's capital Freetown by seaThursday, saying that the city had become unsafe since the May 25 coupin the West African nation.With regional giant Nigeria strengthening its naval presence offthe coast, scuffles broke out as hundreds of Sierra Leoneans lined theQueen Elizabeth II pier in the city's main port, trying to board theAfrica Queen coaster, chartered by the Gambian government to evacuateGambians.Diplomatic sources said that differences among Sierra Leone'sneighbors about the way forward put a question mark over the timing ofany military action to reinstate ousted civilian President Ahmad TejanKabbah by force."There have been sporadic gunshots in the area of Freetown where Ilive and looting has continued," Bernadette Cole, publicity officer forSierra Leone University, told Reuters."Freetown is a very unsafe place to be now. That's why I'm fleeingto Gambia," she added.The crowd included doctors, lawyers, teachers, universityprofessors and senior officials of the state telephone network.Soldiers tried to control the crowd. At one point, the ship,chartered by the Gambian government to evacuate 400 of its ownnationals, moved away from the quay after scuffles broke out.Elsewhere, hundreds of civilians have been leaving the city dailyon foot with bundles of belongings on their heads.Fighters of the rebel Revolutionary United Front, who have ralliedto the coup leaders, have been flooding into the city.Sierra Leone's military leaders this week ordered people to turn upfor work or face dismissal, increasing pressure on the alreadyhard-pressed professional classes.Nigeria has sent two more naval ships to Sierra Leone in a movesuggesting West Africa's major power remains committed to forcing coupleaders there to restore democracy.The frigate Aradu, flagship of the Nigerian navy, and the fastattack boat Ekpe left to join two other Nigerian naval ships already inwaters off Sierra Leone, a military spokesman in Lagos said Wednesday.He declined to comment on local newspaper reports that thereinforcement of the Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG force meant anattack was imminent."That is for the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States)to say," he added. Nigeria's own military ruler Gen. Sani Abacha is thecurrent chairman of the regional grouping.Diplomatic sources said that some of Sierra Leone's neighbors favora peaceful settlement to the crisis, with Ghana trying to put together apeace package.Nigerian troops clashed with dissident soldiers and their rebelallies on June 2 after Nigerian gunboats shelled the city in a show offorce. The clash forced Nigerian troops on the defensive.The United States, France and Lebanon are among a number ofcountries who have evacuated their nationals.Nigerian troops holding the international airport of Lungi acrossthe river mouth from the capital killed seven rebels in a clash Tuesdaynight. Nigerian and dissident Sierra Leonean officers held talks andagreed to calm passions on both sides.Kabbah's 1996 election ended four years of army rule in what is oneof the world's poorest nations despite enormous mineral wealth, such asdiamonds. The rebels took up arms in 1991.The coup leaders have accused Kabbah of blocking peace with therebels, humiliating the army and fomenting ethnic hatred by armingKamajor traditional hunter militias.REUTER------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 15:09:16 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 970612150903_-1765241195@emout06.mail.aol.com ------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 15:12:44 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 970612151243_-595201945@emout08.mail.aol.com Momodou,Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not know ifit is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired by him. l do notknow of any other investments.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:18:13 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 33A05985.458A4D55@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not know if> it is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired by him. l do not> know of any other investments.The airline, Air Dabia, is operational along the West African corridorroute. Ghana Airways and ADC, a Nigerian airline, are experiencing someproblems so Dabia is gaining market share. I've heard the service isquite good. His aides had stated last year that they were hoping toopen up a Banjul - US flight. Hopefully his current problems will notprevent these plans from coming into fruition.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:18:34 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 970612161833_1309026454@emout13.mail.aol.com Bass,From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were sent toMiami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back toGambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take theplanes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to whoactually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. Themillion dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was heinfact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the gov't,which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was on gov'tbussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God's earthdid the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handedtechniques to purchase these airplanes?Surely, there must be other sources by which they could acquire theseair-craft without subjecting our country to such embarassment. Furthermore,unless they have some clear proof that Mr. Sissoho was framed, or unless hewas engaged in some legitimate transaction on behalf of the Gambia gov't, lfail to see why the African diplomatic community is observing this soclosely, and why they deem it a case with important diplomatic ramificationsas the Senegalese ambassador was reported as saying. Maybe l missed someimportant aspects of this discussion. From what l know now, it seems to be acase that the govrnment of Gambia should not have involved themselves in, norclaimed as their own because frnakly, bribery is not a means by whichgovernments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that can perhapsshed some light on this.?JabouIn a message dated 6/8/97 9:03:59 AM, you wrote:< Gunjur@aol.com [SMTP: Gunjur@aol.com Sent: 02/OYN/1418 12:36 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedOh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambiagov'tto say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actuallybribing U.S.. agents or officials?Jabou.In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:< From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jun 6 14:19:07 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id OAA11865;Fri, 6 Jun 1997 14:18:57 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTPid LAA15054; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:47 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTPid LAA04604 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 6 Jun 199711:18:28 -0700Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net[204.250.46.50])by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid LAA14849 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:25-0700Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust116.Max39.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET[153.35.19.116])by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11708>>----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sun Jun 8 10:02:26 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by emin07.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id KAA09812;Sun, 8 Jun 1997 10:02:19 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTPid GAA16531; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 06:59:30 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTPid GAA05742 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sun, 8 Jun 199706:56:19 -0700Received: from ns1. (ns1.qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.10])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid GAA18044 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 06:56:15-0700Received: from qatar.net.qa by ns1. (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id QAA25190; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 16:56:24 -0300Received: from dicc.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id QAA19829; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 16:52:30 -0300Received: by dicc.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mailid < 01A8EDA5.B490E6A0@dicc.qatar.net.qa >; Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:56:48 +-300Message-Id: < 01A8EDA5.B490E6A0@dicc.qatar.net.qa Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:56:37 +-300Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedX-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-MS-Attachment: WINMAIL.DAT 0 00-00-1980 00:00X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:33:56 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < 970612163352_1824102820@emout05.mail.aol.com Mr. Sidibeh,Well, l think to keep hoping is better than to give up hope altogether justbecause prior plans did not come to fruition.Jabou------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 16:43:31 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 970612164326_1559919661@emout07.mail.aol.com Latir,My sentiments exactly.Jabou.In a message dated 6/9/97 1:55:48 PM, you wrote:< From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Mon Jun 9 14:45:16 1997Return-Path: >------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 22:55:30 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: <19970612215717.AAA47378@LOCALNAME>On 12 Jun 97 at 15:12, Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Momodou,> Mr sissoho also has an airline that he started in Gambia. l do not> know if it is in operation yet, but l know some of the people hired> by him. l do not know of any other investments.Thanks for the information. Any more comment I could have said onthis Babanding affair has already been said by others.There is no where in the present or former Gambian constitution whichgives any one the right to dual citizenship.However, there are many Gambians out here in Scandinavia, Europeand even in the U.S.A who have taken the nationality of their hostcountries and who would like to maintain their Gambian nationalitytoo. These people have only one home which is The Gambia, no matterwhich passports the have now.Should they be allowed dual citizenship? Will it help stop thebrain drain, if they have a dual citizenship?Any comments?Momodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:18:08 ESTFrom: "Alhagi Marong" < marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: On The Constitution and Dual CitizenshipMessage-ID: < 199706122126.RAA19726@sirocco.CC.McGill.CA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHi Everyone,I believe it was sometime last week that Lamin Drammeh addressed aninquiry about the constitutional position on the question of dualcitizenship. I hope that this response is not too late.May I also state that the views expressed here are based on the Draft1996 Constitution, not the adopted one. However I think the presentdocument still serves as a useful guide because I don't believe thecitizenship provisions are affected by the revisions made.Nonetheless I stand to be corrected by any other list member who hasa copy of the adopted 1996 constitution.The question of citizenship is dealt with under sections 8 to 15 ofthe Constitution of The Gambia. Four categories of citizens existunder those provisions.They are citizenship by birth, by descent, byregistration and by naturalisation. I assume that the first twocategories do not need any explanation. A person can acquire Gambiancitizenship by registration if he/she is married to a Gambianand been ordinarily resident in The Gambia since the marriage for aperiod not less than seven years. A person can acquire citizenshipby naturalisation if he/she has been ordinarily resident in TheGambia for not less than fifteen years, is of full age and capacity,is of good character, shows an intention to permanently reside in TheGambia and is capable of supporting himself/herself and anydependants. In both cases, i.e registration and naturalisation, theperson has to make an application to the Secretary of State responsible forcitizenship matters i.e the Interior Minister.On the question of dual citizenship, section 12 (4) provides that aperson cannot be naturalised as a citizen, unless he/she renouncesany other citizenship he held at the time of application. Undersection 13, the Secretary of State can apply to the High court forany person who has acquired citizenship by registration ornaturalisation to be deprived his/her citizenship on the grounds interalia that the said person has acquired the citizenship of anothercountry, or voluntarily exercised citizenship rights in anothercountry or had within seven years after being registered ornaturalised, been convicted in any country of an offence involvingfraud, dishonesty or moral turpitude. From the said provision it seems thereforethat Gambian citizens who acquired such citizenship by naturalisation orregistration, cannot hold such citizenship simultaneously withanother citizenship.However under section 13 (4), Gambian citizens by birth or descent,cannot be denied such citizenship by reason of the fact that theyacquired the citizenship or nationality of another country.To answer Mr. Drammeh's inquiry therefore, it seems that the legalposition is that whereas citizens by registration or naturalisation cannothold dual citizenship, citizens by birth or descent can so hold.On the specific issue of Mr. Sisoho's 'citizenship', I am not reallysure what to say. This is for two main reasons; Under The Gambia'sCitizenship Investment Act passed in the early 1990s, non-Gambianswho invest sums in the Gambia in excess of $25000 may be confered'investment citizenship' and given Gambian passports.Secondly under theExecutive Powers of the State, the President of the Republic isresponsible inter alia, for the foreign relations of theGambia. Section 79 (1) (b) of the Constitution empowers him in thedischarge of that function to , among other things, appoint theprincipal representatives of the Gambia abroad.Since I do not positively know what the legal authority for Mr.Sissoho's 'citizenship' is, I am just speculating (which I hate todo), that it might be some special status confered either under the CitizenshipInvestment Act or the Executive powers of the President. On the questionwhether such 'citizenship' can be held alongside another citizenship, itseems to me that the Investment Citizenship Act does not envisage therenunciation of one's previous citizenship since it was aninvestment promotion exercise and did not require either residence orallegiance on the part of those on whom it was confered. A similarrationale seems to underlie the 'ambassadors at large' situation,since I gather from the contributions on the list that the governmentis saying it appointed Sissoho as ambassador to promote trade andinvestment in the GambiaI hope Mr. Drammeh and all other interested persons find the aboveinformation useful.Alaji.------------------------------Date: 12 Jun 1997 21:16:37 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: What's She Doing There?Message-ID: < 2539515870.49621226@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 08-Jun-97 ***Title: AFRICA-OAU: What's She Doing There?By Patricia A. MadeHARARE, Jun 8 (IPS) - A young Zimbabwean man was quite surprisedwhen he looked at a front-page photograph of the African leaderswho attended a just-ended Organisation of African Unity (OAU)summit here.Sitting in the middle of the picture, which appeared inZimbabwe's main daily newspaper, was an elegantly dressed womanpeering out with the same confidence as her male counterparts.''What's she doing there?'' he asked, thinking that one of theFirst Ladies had wandered into a picture of the more than 30African heads of state by accident.The sight of Liberian interim leader Ruth Perry among the Africanheads attending the 33rd OAU summit brought quite a few stares ofamazement, but also pride from women in this Southern Africancountry who got a glimpse of the first African woman to head agovernment.''It took patience to get to where I am today,'' said Perry whenshe addressed Zimbabwean women's groups last week. ''The firstthing I did when I was appointed to the head of the interimcouncil governing the transition in Liberia was to say a prayer,''she added.(The transitional government was set up under a peace agreementbetween rival Liberian armed factions. Its mandate will end afterelections scheduled for mid-July.)The recipe for leadership, the Liberian leader explained, is tobe ''firm, flexible, loving, kind and patient''. Women have all ofthese qualities, she said, but she was quick to add that herleadership has been a challenge. Perry said she was writing a bookentitled ''My Life in a Cage' about her political experience atthe top.While Perry has been successful in breaking through the cage ofmale power at the top of the political pyramid, the OAU itself hasyet to fully integrate Africa's women into its leadershipstructures.''The OAU Secretariat is a male bastion. Women are nowhere (inthe Addis Ababa-based Secretariat's leadership),'' said JoyceMends-Cole, the Senior Regional Gender Advisor for the UnitedNations Development Programme (UNDP).''Salim Ahmed Salim, the re-elected OAU Secretary-General, shoulduse the next four years for transformative leadership to increasethe number of women in leadership positions within the OAU and tomainstream the perspective of women in OAU issues,'' added Mends-Cole who is based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.The OAU Secretary-General, who was re-elected at the Jun. 2-4summit, and the five Assistant Secretary-Generals are all men. Ofthe five directors or heads of divisions within the organisation,only one is a woman, said Yetunde Teriba, Women's Affairs Officerin the OAU Women's Unit.''The OAU is a reflection of the member states. There are notmany women in key decision-making positions both within the OAUSecretariat and within African governments,'' Teriba said, addingthat the bulk of the women at the OAU headquarters are found inadministration as secretaries.According to the OAU Women's Affairs Officer, the existence of awomen's unit, ''does not mean that gender mainstreaming is takingplace'' within the organisation.The main programmes of the unit emanate from two documents -- the1991 Abuja Treaty on the creation of an African EconomicCommunity, and the 1994 African Platform for the Advancement ofWomen, adopted in Dakar, Senegal, Teriba explained. Article 75 ofthe Abuja Treaty, she added, is on the economic empowerment ofwomen.''The unit is still marginalised, but we try to work with alldivisions within the OAU to influence policy and the recruitmentof more women to higher posts in the secretariat,'' Teriba said.Mends-Cole said the unit ''has struggled valiantly to put women'sissues on the (OAU) agenda, but it does not work in an enablingenvironment and does not have the resources''. There are only twopeople in the unit. Teriba said a third person was now beingrecruited.''The women's unit should be moved under the direct supervisionof the Secretary-General's office in order to give it addedauthority and visibility,'' Mends-Cole said. ''This would show theSecretary-General's seriousness about the advancement of women, aswell as putting more women into top decision-making posts.''''Many Africans and the donors really want to see thetransformation of the OAU so that it becomes a responsiveinstitution that all Africans can look to. African women cannotfeel represented by the organisation if they are not there,''Mends-Cole added.Teriba noted that getting women into top positions within theAfrican body is just half of the battle.''Several years ago, we carried out a study on femaleparticipation in ministerial meetings of the OAU... in otherwords, of those who sit behind the microphone. We found that womenministers ( of foreign affairs, health, labour, etc) are few. Andnow, we have noted the participation of only two women in recentministerial meetings,'' Teriba said.The Council of Ministers within the OAU consists of ministersheading foreign affairs and other portfolios and meets twice ayear, with provision for extraordinary sessions.''At the Harare OAU Foreign Ministers meeting (prior to thesummit), there was only one female voice behind the microphone,''Teriba added.During the OAU's recent deliberations in Harare, which was alsothe first meeting of the African Economic Community, womenfeatured on the agenda only twice, and both occasions dealt withthe issue of peace.''They agreed to the creation of the Women's Commission forPeace, which will fall under the OAU,'' said Mends-Cole, who isfrom Liberia. ''In the early days of the ministerial meeting, itseemed as if the commission was about to be derailed, and if ithad not been for the lobbying efforts of committed women, itscreation might have been pushed back.''The Commission will be a mechanism on peace working with thecentral OAU organ. The autonomous body will consist of 16 women --four from West Africa, and three each from East, Central,Southern, and North Africa.The second mention of women at the 33rd OAU summit came whenMaryam Abacha of Nigeria addressed the Heads of State on a peaceinitiative started by Africa's First Ladies at the Fourth WorldConference on Women in Beijing in 1995, and developed further at amajor meeting they had in Abuja last month.''The OAU must be encouraged to see that a change will notbenefit women only,'' Mends-Cole said. ''The issues facing Africaneed a strong partnership between men and women.''The OAU should be taking the lead on gender equality byensuring gender equality within the OAU Secretariat, and it shouldbe an advocate for gender equality and the mainstreaming of genderin development. This would be to the benefit of all (African)countries and for all our people.'' (END/IPS/PM/KB/97)Origin: 1'0'5490880c'2a7@igc.apc.org Date: 11 Jun 1997 16:10:39 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 173------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:34:10 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: African wants the bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 970612173224_-1128299685@emout03.mail.aol.com This is precisely the kind of view that the rest of the World will have of us------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 17:43:55 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 33A06D9B.58DAE240@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> Bass,> From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were sent to> Miami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back to> Gambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take the> planes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to who> actually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. The> million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.> Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he> infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the gov't,[...]> governments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that can perhaps> shed some light on this.?Here are two excerpts from the AP story I forwarded earlier by DavidRoyse:"Sissoko says it was a cultural misunderstanding. Prosecutors say hewanted to use his money and influence to bypass normal export channels.Either way, Sissoko pleaded guilty to paying an illegal gratuity. Ajudge sentenced him to four months in prison with credit for timealready served, meaning he had to spend an additional 45 days in jail.The sentence was the lightest Sissoko could get. He was so pleased hekept on giving -- this time a new $65,000 Mercedes to each of his threelawyers.""Sissoko was seen recently at a downtown Miami hotel with SarkisSoghanalian, who went to federal prison for trying to sell 103 U.S.combat helicopters to Iraq in 1983. Sissoko was not aware of the armsmerchant's background and has had no business dealing with him, an aideto Sissoko said.Just before his arrest, Sissoko planned to go to a White House dinnerwhere a fund-raiser planned to solicit a contribution to the DemocraticNational Committee, already under fire for taking contributions fromforeigners in exchange for meetings with high-level officials.The fund-raiser, John Catsimatidis, told The New York Times thatSissoko never made a contribution.At Sissoko's sentencing, high-powered attorneys, including formerU.S. Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana, and top diplomats from several Africannations rushed to his defense when he was accused of paying the customsagent to help expedite the delivery of the choppers.Sissoko said one was intended as an air ambulance for poor villagesin Gambia. The other, he said, was meant for his start-up airline, AirDabia.Sissoko said he thought there was no other way to get the helicoptersout of the United States. He said he was told by the customs agent thathe needed a special federal license to get the choppers out. But he wastold that it would cost $30,000."They asked for something -- and we were afraid to refuse," he said.John Mayer, a Dutch businessman who is a partner with Sissoko in ahotel development in Spain, said the West African collided with a legalsystem and a way of doing business that he didn't understand."He is suddenly now being faced with the facts of life as he didn'tknow them," Mayer said.After Sissoko's release from prison, he will serve four more monthsunder house arrest in Miami before being deported."******************************************************Based on what Sissoho has said or testified, the attempted purchase ofthose helicopters was personal and not government related. I am by nomeans a legal expert but I would think that the "diplomatic immunity"defence should have been used much earlier, perhaps to prevent hisarraignment or as I stated earlier, when his was being held by the Swissauthorities. It is now being used for sentencing purposes after he hasalready plead guilty to the charges.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Thu, 12 Jun 1997 22:35:47 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Member ListMessage-ID: < 970612223152_-395732108@emout09.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-06-12 19:27:53 EDT, momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk writes:<< 94090720@94.HUMBER.AC.UK Zainaba F Jawara >>the above address is currently not been used. kindly unsubscribemj---------------------Forwarded message:From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L@, gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List), @Date: 97-06-12 19:27:53 EDTHere is the current member list as requested by some members.Please let us know if you find an address of a friend which is notbeing used.RegardsMomodou Camara--- Here is the current list of non-concealed subscribers:.. N.Williams@gcal.ac.uk Dede Williams 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne 101346.15@CompuServe.COM L K 101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko 101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba 106333.75@compuserve.com T George 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara 76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary 94090720@94.HUMBER.AC.UK Zainaba F Jawara ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu Annie Bittaye ABALM@aol.com Abba ABARROW@RR5.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba abdoub@math.uio.no Abdou Bobb Abene@hotmail.com Noah Jatta Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba adibba@online.no Abdoulie Dibba AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne al@orgear.com Alagie Mballow ALFALL@papl.com Amadou Faal alhagi@iiu.my ALHAGI MANTA DRAMMEH ALIAS431@aol.com Muhammed Ceesay alieu@hotmail.com Alieu Bah alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof asanyang@vkol..pspt.fi Abdoulie Sanyang asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Asbjorn Nordam asirleaf@music.transy.edu Ansumana Sirleaf' ASJanneh@aol.com Amadou ScattredJanneh at137@columbia.edu ABDOU awo@mindspring.com M W Payne b.s.saho@sussex.ac.uk Bala Saho b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no Ba-Musa badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Ancha Bala Gaye BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang bdukuray@login.eunet.no Bahary Dukuray beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey beezo96@aol.com Beran & Pullo Samba bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie binta@iuj.ac.jp Lamin Drammeh BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang blaha@online.no Tor Blaha blyons@aed.aed.org Bayard Lyons Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum Bojang@juno.com Lamin Bojang Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no Buba Njie bxn4929@omega.uta.edu Basiru Ndow c3p0@xsite.net Francis Njie Camara@cardiff.ac.uk Aisha Camara CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk Nyakasi Jarju ceesay@cse.bridgeport.edu Amie Ceesay ceesayk@acs.bu.edu Kemo Ceesay CEESAY_SOFFIE@EMS.PRC.COM Soffie B Ceesay chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA cherno waka jagne D.N.Williams@gcal.ac.uk Dede Williams darkstar@is.com.na Gary Dawdas@u.washington.edu Dawda Singhateh debra@mindspring.com Debra Bade dgilden@tiac.net David Gilden dhylton@spelman.edu Derrick Hylton diagnem@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mactar Diagne dott@aed.org Dana Ott dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk Edrissa Sissoho ebrima@sonatel.senet.net Ebrima Sall ederisa@aol.com Ederisa Jallow edjarju@usaid.gov Edi Jarju ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow emdennis@ix.netcom.com Emery Dennis Emily.Awour@aorg.uib.no Emily Achieng Awour et121179@student.uq.edu.au Mustapha Jallow faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA fjanneh@juno.com Fatou K.Scattred-Janneh foxwell@globalxs.nl Chris Foxwell FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu Fatima Phall fsaidykh@vkol.pspt.fi Famara Saidykhan gamembdc@primanet..com Julianna Baldeh garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson GDiallo@dk-online.dk Garba Diallo george_radio1_gmb@compuserve.com G. Christensen gndow@spelman.edu LatJor Ndow GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton Gunjur@aol.com Jabou Joh h.e.drammeh@habo.mail.telia.com H. Drammeh HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad hsecka@panther.gsu.edu Haddijatou Secka ib97omgi@mikkeliamk.fi Omar Gibba isatou@glue.umd.edu Isata Secka iscorr@total.net Ebrima Sama Corr J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye jacka@netwalk.co Ahmad Jack jagnen25@hotmail.com Njaga Jagne JawaraB@aol.com muhamadou Jawara JBobby5127@aol.com Bob Jallow jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Jattu Kah jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally jmuender@post.uni-bielefeld.de Jobst Munderlein Joof@winhlp.no Badara Joof Kaba@earthlink.net Kaba Colley kaiisa@hs.nki.no Isatou B Kaira Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay KeurSamba@aol.com K. Samba klumpp@kar.dec.com Andrea Klumpp kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh kosarsar@msn.com Deequa Kosar ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas LatirD@aol.com Latir Downes-Thomas LAYE_GMB@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang lem10@columbia.edu Laura Munzel LEY5MC1@ccn6.ccc.nottingham.ac.uk M M Ceesay liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh Linguere@aol.com Leo Ndow lpeterson@sushiking.com Leo Peterson m.jallow@ento.uq.edu.au M. Jallow M.Njie@reading.ac.uk Momodou Njie mae96ab@wye.ac.uk Alieu Bittaye mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay malang.maane@index.com Malang Maane Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane MANSALA@aol.com Modou Kolley marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA Alhagi Marong masada@octonline.com Lamin Camara Mbk007@aol.com Baba Krubally mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mceesay@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay MFatty5816@aol.com Mamadi Fatty MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara mkah@fac.howard.edu Muhammed Kah MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra mmarong@madison.tec.wi.us Mostafa J. Marong MMJanneh@utkux.utcc.utk.edu M.M. Janneh mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Momodou Njie modu@u.washington.edu Modou Mbowe momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara Momodou.Jobarteh@Hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no M J momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com M.S momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca M. Saidy MSARR27100@AOL.COM Soffie Ceesay msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh nahak@juno.com Michael Gomez namartin.gem@worldnet.att.com Gabriel Mendy ndarboe@olemiss.edu Numukunda Darboe ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Numukunda ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU NDEY JABBIE nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu Naffie Jammeh njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Ndey Marie Njie njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie njie@online.no Adama S. Njie njogou@hotmail.com Ebrima Drameh normandy@clix.net Norman Dyer nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh nyang@cldc.howard.edu Sulayman Nyang nyang@HARTSEM.edu Sulayman Nyang O.Baldeh@Bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh O.F.M'BAI@city.ac.uk Omar Mbai O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk Omar Mbai O.JANNEH@GCAL.AC.UK OMAR JANNEH obaldeh@bradford.ac.uk Omar Baldeh OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW Olafia@online.no Omar S. Saho olafia@online.no Omar Saho oleary@arminco.com Sean Oleary Omar@avana.net Omar Manjang oneke@msn.com Hurrai Betts OXB00272@STUDENT.ASTATE.EDU Omar Barry P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye pamodou@aol.com Pa Modou Njie paomar@iglou.com Mambuna Bojang Payus@mail-server.dk-online.dk Yusuph Jatta perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes Phillipse@ccsu.edu Dr. Evelyn NewmanPhillips pnjie@havant.xyratex.com Papa Njie Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts rokst1+@pitt.edu Rohey Khan S.Njie@commonwealth.int Sam Njie s3960217@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna sagne@ipruniv.cce.unipr.it Mactar Sagne SAJOKONO@AOL.COM Sarjo Santa Bojang Salifuj@aol.com Salifu J sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy sankungsawo@compuserve.com Sankung Sawo sankungsawo@delphi.com Sankung Sawo sarian.loum@eng.sun.com Sarian Loum sarian@osmosys.incog.com Sarian Loum SBarry1035@aol.com S Barry Sdramm@nsccx.sccd.ctc.edu Saihou Drammeh secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty sg125909@gwmail.kysu.edu Sukai Gaye sheriff@imf128049.fzk.de Sheriff Faye shieboyc@aol.com Shieriff Drammeh sidibeh@cc.helsinki.fi Modou Sidibeh sirra@hotmail.com Sirra Ndow sisayy@wabash.edu Yaya Sisay SJ044947@gwmail.kysu.edu Sigga Jagne snjie@gis.net Samba Njie sowe@coventry.ac.uk Omar Sowe ssylva@emory.edu Saul Sylva st0021@student-mail.jsu.edu Nyang (Daddy) Njie st2063@student-mail.jsu.edu Paul D. Jammeh StinkyM@juno.com Baba Krubally Tamsir@hotmail.co Tamsir Mbai Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com Tijan Foon tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum TOURAY1@aol.com Lamin Touray Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy TSALLAH@worldbank.org Tijan Sallah umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Buba badjie vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu Adama Kah wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs SeedyCeesay yher@u.washington.edu Ylva Hernlund yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu YAYA JALLOW YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie Jeng yulbsore@aol.com Batch Samba Totalnumber of subscribers: 248 (248 shown here)------------------------------

Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 11:45:36 +0900 (JST)

Subject: Re: On The Constitution and Dual Citizenship

Gambia,



Hopefully we can make use of all the fine brains we have

in our midst. Alagie Marong, a fine student of law and a

legal practitioner who is `au fait' with the laws of our

country, posted two fine articles on dual citizenship in

the Gambia and on the ramifications of Ecowas

intervention in Sierra Leone. Both topics deserve

greater attention and discussion from List members.



The Sierra Leonean situation is a lesson for all

countries in the sub-region. Not only does it portray

the difficulties that soldiers who tasted the 'honey' of

power have with relinquishing their grip and going where

they belong, it also captures the intricacies of

national governance. Ethnic and religious insensitivity

by leaders who tend to surround themselves with their

kith and kin would always fester antagonism. Appointments

that are devoid of merit (training and experience) and

based more on who I like shall never lead us to

prosperity. The claims made by the coup leaders in

Sierra Leone made not be genuine, but they bring to the

forefront of discussions how we should manage our

multi-cultural societies. Our leaders must become more

accountable to the people and then and only then do they

deserve our cooperation. I hope that other leaders are

learning from this unfortunate situation which can hunt

and haunt any country in the region. what makes us

human is our ability to learn from the past and better

our future. Otherwise, our existence is questionable.



The issue of dual citizenship seems too complex for

legal morons like me to understand. But how do we

implicitly allow some people dual or multi-citizenship

while others are denied the opportunity? I have always

questioned the ridiculous investment incentive package

we had in the early 1990s wherein $25000 assures you

Gambian citizenship. What a cheap sale! Tell me, do

we still have that incentive? Has it been put to good

use in the past? Shouldn't the issue be re-discussed?

Are there any limits on the powers of the president to

dole out Gambian citizenship? Besides, does such

conferred citizenship mean diplomatic immunity? Don't

Gambians have the right to know who is representing

abroad? The silence will never help us; it will always

hurt!



Lamin.



Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 05:32:27 GMT

From: EBRIMA SALL <

To:

Subject: Re: Member List

Thanks Mamadou!



Waaaw!!

Well.

Hope other fora will be created (in cyberspace, as well as "right here on

earth"), and that this culture of serious and open debate on Gambian,

African and global issues exists and becomes widely shared inside The Gambia

as well.



Ebrima Sall

Box 16011

Dakar-Fann

Senegal

Tel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)

E-mail:









I agree completely with Lamin. Mr. Marong, you are guilty of accounting

for a considerable amount of the Gambian brain drain. You are hereby

sentenced to go home soon and help save your country!



Your piece on the situation in Sierra Leone and its ramifications on

international law and regional politics is one that I think everyone who

is at least interested in West Africa should take their time to read,

digest and consider as you analyse the events unfolding in that country.



Perhaps someone, hopefully with intelligence that approaches that of Mr.

Marong, should take either the side of Nigeria or the coup leaders and

discuss how the various ramifications mentioned applies to the actions

taken by the respective sides of the conflict.



On the issue of dual citizenship and how it is addressed in the

constitution, I can only offer a personal account to add to what has

already been eloquently explained.



As someone who was born in the US to Gambian parents, I am directly

affected by the issue.



I have often used the same analysis in justifying my dual nationality

and what I perceive as my right to dual citizenship but just last year I

was told by immigration authorities that I was wrong.



I wonder if you or anyone else knows about any laws apart from what is

written in the constitution to back up what you say here:



"However under section 13 (4), Gambian citizens by birth or descent,

cannot be denied such citizenship by reason of the fact that they

acquired the citizenship or nationality of another country."



The policy of the Department of Immigration is that all Gambians must

give up all other citizenship to retain their Gambian status,

irrespective of how that other citizenship is attained. I have argued

that this policy is unconstitutional (even based on the 1970

constitution) but I wonder whether it is a misconstrued policy or one

based on an actually legislated law.



Peace.



Lat



..

JABBOU!!

The

million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.

Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he

infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the

gov't,

which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was on

gov't

bussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God's

earth

did the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handed

techniques to purchase these airplanes?



MR.SISSOKO'S ATTEMPT TO BUY PLANES DIDN'T NECESSARILY HAVE TO BE ON BEHALF

OF THE GOV.TO WARRANT INTERVENTION FROM BANJUL.THE MERE FACT THAT THOSE

PLANES WERE MEANT TO BE RESIDENT IN THE GAMBIA WAS MORE THAN

SUFFICIENT.PLANES ARE NOT PEANUTS, BUT HUGE ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL ASSETS

THAT AUTOMATICALLY BRING WITH THEM NOT ONLY EMPLOYMENT BUT ALSO A TECHNICAL

CULTURE THAT ERSTWHILE SLEEPY LITTLE COUNTRIES LIKE "FOR THE GAMBIA"

DESPARATELY NEED.WHEN AMERICA A FEW YEARS AGO ANNIHILATED TWO HUNDRED AND

FIFTY

THOUSAND IRAQIS,IT DIDN'T DO IT ON BEHALF OF THE AMERICAN GOV.,BUT ON

BEHALF OF THE THE AMERICAN PETROL COMPANIES WHOSE INVESTMENTS WOULD

DEFINITELY BE JEOPARDIZED HAD IRAQ

BEEN SUCESSFUL IN ITS ATTEMPT TO CONTROL THE PETROL WELLS OF KUWAIT AND

SAUDI ARABIA.



WHAT EVERYBODY,ESPECIALLY THE GAMBIANS,ON THIS LIST MUST UNDERSTAND IS THAT

THERE IS AN ENTIRELY NEW BALL GAME IN BANJUL.I AM TOTALLY MESMERISED BY THE

FACT THAT EVEN THOUGH

OUR BUYAM BOY NEVER ATTENDED AN Ivy League SCHOOL,HE ALMOST

PERFECTLY UNDERSTANDS HOW THE BIG GAME IS PLAYED.HE SOMEHOW UNDERSTANDS

,AS DR.HENRY KISINGER WOULD ARGUE,THAT THE NATIONAL INTEREST OF A NATION

MUST NOT BE HELD HOSTAGE BY CONVENTIONAL MORALITY.IT IS REALLY AMAZING HOW

THE JAWARA CULTURE OF "GOOD IMAGE,OUR REPUTATION,QUIET LITTLE COUNTRY

ETC..." STILL AFFECTS OUR POLITICAL PERSPECTIVES, EVEN THOUGH ITS

BANKRUPTCY CANNOT BE OVERSTATED;BUT AS BOB MARLEY WOULD SAY: THREE DECADES

OF PACIFICATION "CANNOT BE ERASED SO EASILYYYYYY!"



THE BAD NEWS IS THAT THOSE OF US WHO ARE EASILY SUSEPTIBLE TO BLUSHINGS AND

EMBARASSMENTS,MAYBE WE SHOULD BRACE OURSELVES FOR MORE MIAMI-LIKE

SITUATIONS TO COME.AND THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT AS A RESULT OF THIS

FIASCO,MAYBE MARIAMA DARBOE,THE FRENCH PILOT,THE AMBASSADOR AND THE GAMBIAN

GOV. OR ANY OTHER GAMBIAN AGENTS IN THE FUTURE WOULD READ THEIR NOTES MUCH

MORE THOROUGHLY NEXT TIME AND DO A BETTER JOB,SO THAT NONE OF US WOULD HAVE

TO BLUSH AGAIN.



REGARDS BASSS!!

Bass,

From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were sent

to

Miami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back to

Gambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take the

planes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to who

actually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. The

million dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.

Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was he

infact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for the

gov't,

which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was on

gov't

bussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God's

earth

did the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handed

techniques to purchase these airplanes?

Surely, there must be other sources by which they could acquire these

air-craft without subjecting our country to such embarassment. Furthermore,

unless they have some clear proof that Mr. Sissoho was framed, or unless he

was engaged in some legitimate transaction on behalf of the Gambia gov't, l

fail to see why the African diplomatic community is observing this so

closely, and why they deem it a case with important diplomatic

ramifications

as the Senegalese ambassador was reported as saying. Maybe l missed some

important aspects of this discussion. From what l know now, it seems to be

a

case that the govrnment of Gambia should not have involved themselves in,

nor

claimed as their own because frnakly, bribery is not a means by which

governments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that can

perhaps

shed some light on this.?



Jabou







In a message dated 6/8/97 9:03:59 AM, you wrote:



<<Jabou!!

There is no love lust between Babanding and myself;at least,not after he

threw away half a million dollars in the U.S. just to impress.But having

said that,I believe it was very courageous of the

Gambian Gov. to stand by the man, if what he had done was done on behalf of

the Gambian Gov. and people.America stood not very long ago by its agents

in India when they were caught trying to do things much more sinister than

bribing.If I personally have any criticism for our so-called diplomat

extraordinaire,that would be the sloppiness that led to his capture but not

at all the morality or lack of it of the act itself.



Regards Basss!!



Oh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambia

gov't

to say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actually

bribing U.S.. agents or officials?



Jabou.











In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:



<<MIAMI, June 6 (UPI S) -- An African millionaire facing prison time for

bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of

diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani

Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and

political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.

Copyright 1997





Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



LAGOS, June 12 (Reuter) - Foreign Minister Tom Ikimi on Thursday

staunchly defended Nigeria's intervention in Sierra Leone, saying it was

the country's duty to maintain stability in West Africa, state radio

reported.

"It is our duty to ensure that there is peace and stability in our

sub-region because if Sierra Leone were to be destabilised, it will

destabilise neighbouring countries and would cut across to Nigeria," the

radio quoted him as saying in a telephone interview.

Defence headquarters Colonel Godwin Ugbo said Nigeria was not on an

expansionist mission in Sierra Leone.

"We are not at war with any neighbouring country. We have to be

clear on this. We only implement the decision of ECOWAS (Economic

Community of West African States," he told reporters.

Nigeria forms the backbone of a West African force ECOMOG stationed

in Sierra Leone with the aim of restoring to power the elected president

who was deposed in a coup on May 25.

Ikimi said recent events vindicated Nigeria's intervention, since

help was unlikely to come from outside the sub-region.

"All the foreign countries have done was to go to Sierra Leone and

airlift their nationals to safety and allow the nationals of Sierra

Leone and other countries of the sub-region to suffer. We feel it is our

duty to look after ourselves."

On June 2 Nigerian gunboats off the Sierra Leonian coast bombarded

positions held by the coup makers but the Sierra Leonian army and their

allies of the rebel Revolutionary United Front responded by attacking a

hotel in Freetown protected by Nigerian troops before a truce was

agreed.

There was a brief exchange of fire between ECOMOG forces and Sierra

Leonian soldiers on June 10.

Speaking on ECOMOG's chances of dislodging the coup makers, Ikimi

said "there is always the chance that you will succeed and there is a

chance that you will not succeed, but it will not be because we did not

try."



Sister Jabou,

I think so too. I believe it is hope, even if sometimes unreasonable, tha=

t

is responsible for Africa's very low suicide rates. Our joy for living is

just too great and we should all be very very proud of that. Inspite of t=

he

endless list of orbituaries (mass starvation, drought, coups d=E9tat, war=

s,

refugees, aids, ebola, corruption) and the horror we face from modern-day

cannibals like Mobutu, Sassou Nguesso, etc. we go on hoping and hoping th=

at

things will be better.=20

I think that we simply differ in where we find our reasons for hope?

Have a very nice week-end.

Friends,=20

please give me small tips, because I will soon start the detailed

planning of my next tour to The Gambia, october-november 97.

I have many friends and families, whom I have to see. But this time I

also want to go up river. Soma, Mansa Konko and FaraFenni has been the

farest till now. But I would like to go to the far end, the outpost if

possible !!

The Gambia is hosting the A. Cabral Cup in football, and even the danish

coach is allready out of the country again, I=B4ll be there for all the

Gambians matches. And "our" small educational project of the Gambia

College will also have my attention and take some of my time. So where

to go, what to recommend me to visit/see after SOMA, is up to you -

"folks". I know the resthouses, I am familiar to the transport-system,

but if you have good ideas on accomodation, transport, people and places

to see, so please send them. It=B4s your chance to form my view of the

Gambia. I=B4m open-minded, interested in people, cultural activities,

daily life, and I have planned to see the Megalites, but also the

hospital, which the new government has put investment into. Please send

all recommendations, advices, tips on my adress:

Thanks Asbj=F8rn



It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed =

=20

to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would =

=20

be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20

can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20

change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20

make our education system more suited to other needs.



However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20

exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20

problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20

policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20

do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20

necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20

Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =20

in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done =

=20

is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20

taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20

cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20

Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20

informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20

attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, =

=20

effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =20

For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20

such by the people for whom it is intended.



The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =20

circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =20

not to go about changing cultural practices.





On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20

Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:



> Malanding, and M. Njie,

> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start

> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony

> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such

> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural

> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather

> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend who=

se

> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of =

my

> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is

> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat chaotic=

..

> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed =

to

> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and maki=

ng

> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are

> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may

> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to liv=

e

> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own

> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for

> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and n=

ow

> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it th=

at

> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural outlook=

)

> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is n=

ot

> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed

> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20

> Sidibeh.

> =20

>=20

> ----------

> > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

> >=20

> > Momodou,

> > I think you have some valid points when you say:

> >=20

> >=20

> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=

y

> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is

> > going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=

d

> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =

be

> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=

?

> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and

> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings

> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

> instanc....

> >=20

> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really

> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=

s

> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the

> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse

> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=

h.

> =20

> >=20

> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is

> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=

nk

> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse

> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems

> tend to be different.=20

> >=20

> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20

> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we

> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=

r

> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was

> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=

ul

> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =

to

> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

> >=20

> > Malanding

It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed =

=20

to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would =

=20

be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20

can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20

change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20

make our education system more suited to other needs.



However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20

exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20

problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20

policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20

do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20

necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20

Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =20

in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done =

=20

is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20

taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20

cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20

Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20

informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20

attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, =

=20

effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =20

For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20

such by the people for whom it is intended.



The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =20

circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =20

not to go about changing cultural practices.



Peace,

Momodou





On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20

Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:



> Malanding, and M. Njie,

> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start

> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony

> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such

> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural

> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather

> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend who=

se

> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of =

my

> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is

> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat chaotic=

..

> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed =

to

> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and maki=

ng

> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are

> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may

> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to liv=

e

> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own

> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for

> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and n=

ow

> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it th=

at

> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural outlook=

)

> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is n=

ot

> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed

> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic

> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20

> Sidibeh.

> =20

>=20

> ----------

> > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh <

> > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> <

> > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36

> >=20

> > Momodou,

> > I think you have some valid points when you say:

> >=20

> >=20

> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=

y

> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is

> > going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=

d

> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =

be

> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=

?

> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and

> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings

> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

> instanc....

> >=20

> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really

> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=

s

> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that

> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,

> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the

> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse

> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=

h.

> =20

> >=20

> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is

> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=

nk

> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse

> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems

> tend to be different.=20

> >=20

> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20

> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we

> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=

r

> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was

> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=

ul

> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =

to

> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

> >=20

> > Malanding

>=20





y Allieu Kamara



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Hundreds of professionals and their

families scrambled to leave Sierra Leone's capital Freetown by sea Thursday,

saying that the city had become unsafe since the May 25 coup in the West

African nation.



With regional giant Nigeria strengthening its naval presence off the coast,

scuffles broke out as hundreds of Sierra Leoneans lined the Queen Elizabeth

II pier in the city's main port, trying to board the Africa Queen coaster,

chartered by the Gambian government to evacuate Gambians.



Diplomatic sources said that differences among Sierra Leone's neighbors about

the way forward put a question mark over the timing of any military action to

reinstate ousted civilian President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah by force.



``There have been sporadic gunshots in the area of Freetown where I live and

looting has continued,'' Bernadette Cole, publicity officer for Sierra Leone

University, told Reuters.



``Freetown is a very unsafe place to be now. That's why I'm fleeing to

Gambia,'' she added.



The crowd included doctors, lawyers, teachers, university professors and

senior officials of the state telephone network.



Soldiers tried to control the crowd. At one point, the ship, chartered by the

Gambian government to evacuate 400 of its own nationals, moved away from the

quay after scuffles broke out.



Elsewhere, hundreds of civilians have been leaving the city daily on foot

with bundles of belongings on their heads.



Fighters of the rebel Revolutionary United Front, who have rallied to the

coup leaders, have been flooding into the city.



Sierra Leone's military leaders this week ordered people to turn up for work

or face dismissal, increasing pressure on the already hard-pressed

professional classes.



Nigeria has sent two more naval ships to Sierra Leone in a move suggesting

West Africa's major power remains committed to forcing coup leaders there to

restore democracy.



The frigate Aradu, flagship of the Nigerian navy, and the fast attack boat

Ekpe left to join two other Nigerian naval ships already in waters off Sierra

Leone, a military spokesman in Lagos said Wednesday.



He declined to comment on local newspaper reports that the reinforcement of

the Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG force meant an attack was imminent.



``That is for the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) to

say,'' he added. Nigeria's own military ruler Gen. Sani Abacha is the current

chairman of the regional grouping.



Diplomatic sources said that some of Sierra Leone's neighbors favor a

peaceful settlement to the crisis, with Ghana trying to put together a peace

package.



Nigerian troops clashed with dissident soldiers and their rebel allies on

June 2 after Nigerian gunboats shelled the city in a show of force. The clash

forced Nigerian troops on the defensive.



The United States, France and Lebanon are among a number of countries who

have evacuated their nationals.



Nigerian troops holding the international airport of Lungi across the river

mouth from the capital killed seven rebels in a clash Tuesday night. Nigerian

and dissident Sierra Leonean officers held talks and agreed to calm passions

on both sides.



Kabbah's 1996 election ended four years of army rule in what is one of the

world's poorest nations despite enormous mineral wealth, such as diamonds.

The rebels took up arms in 1991.



The coup leaders have accused Kabbah of blocking peace with the rebels,

humiliating the army and fomenting ethnic hatred by arming Kamajor

traditional hunter militias.





Hi,

Thanks Lamin and Lat for your encouraging remarks. I am pleased that

some people found my contributions useful. On the further issue of

immigration officials demanding that Gambian citizens renounce all

other citizenship, I really don't know of any other law that confers

such power on them. However perhaps it may be worthwhile to quote the

provision of section 13(4) in extenso, as I believe it puts it beyond

doubt that citizens by birth or descent cannot be deprived of their

citizenship on the grounds of the acquisition of another nationality

or indeed for any other reason.

The provision reads;

13(4)"Nothing in this or any other provision of this Constituition or

any other law shall be construed as depriving, or authorising any

person or authority to deprive, any citizen of The Gambia by birth or

descent of his or her citizenship of The Gambia whether on account of

such citizen's holding the citizenship or nationality of some other

country or for any other cause"

The provision is in view clear and unambigous and is expressed to

take precedence over any other provision of the constitution or any

other law. So Lat, even if there exists another legal provision

(which I seriously doubt), because the Constitution is the supreme

law of the land, it will take precedence over any inconsistent law.



Alaji.



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 09-Jun-97 ***



Title: SIERRA LEONE: Ousted Government Warns of New Threat from Junta



UNITED NATIONS, Jun 9 (IPS) - Sierra Leone officials loyal to the

country's ousted president, Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, are warning the

United Nations that they and their supporters are potential

targets of a wave of violence if other nations intervene to

reverse last month's coup.



James Jonah, Sierra Leone's U.N. ambassador and a Kabbah

loyalist, Monday passed on to the U.N. Security Council

information indicating that the junta led by Col. Johnny Paul

Koromah was preparing to attack Kabbah supporters if Nigeria and

other regional countries tried to end the coup by force.



Jonah's own family was not exempt, said the envoy, a former

senior U.N. official. ''Military personnel went to the homes of my

relatives to warn them that, unless I condemned any Nigerian

intervention, they will be killed,'' he claimed. At least three of

his brothers were threatened over the weekend, Jonah said.



Mediators from the Economic Community of West African States

(ECOWAS), led by envoys from the Ghanaian government, have

travelled to several regional capitals in recent days to mediate

between the junta and its opponents.



But although Jonah said that Kabbah was willing to give time

for the mediation effort to work, ECOWAS -- and more specifically

Nigeria, the region's dominant power -- are also considering the

possibility of armed intervention.



The Organisation of African Unity (OAU), in its meeting in

Harare last week, strongly condemned the coup, and OAU Secretary-

General Salim Lone warned, ''In the interests of both Sierra Leone

and Africa as a whole, everything must be done to restore

Constitutional legality to that country.''



U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan advised all African leaders

to isolate any regime which comes to power through force.



Yet efforts to reverse the May 25 coup have so far been

tentative. An early attempt by the Nigerian Army to shell

Koromah's military headquarters provoked the junta to retaliate by

capturing Nigerian forces stationed at a hotel in the country's

capital, Freetown.



Since then, both sides have attempted to use peaceful means to

resolve the crisis. Jonah promised that the Kabbah government

would consider all the problems that gave rise to the coup,

including low pay for Sierra Leone's soldiers and the

demobilisation of an independent fighting force, the Kamajors.



But those steps may not be enough to placate the rebel

Revolutionary United Front (RUF), which has joined the People's

Army regime created by Koromah. The RUF, which had begun a peace

process with Kabbah's government last year, has sent hundreds of

fighters into Freetown in recent days in support of the junta,

even though the rebels' leader, Foday Sankoh, remains under house

arrest in Nigeria.



It was RUF opposition, Jonah said, that scuppered a recent

agreement offered by Kabbah's government intended to address the

grievances of the junior officers loyal to Koromah. ''I was told

that the RUF opposed it, that they have a separate agenda,'' the

U.N. envoy told IPS. ''They want to rule Sierra Leone by hook or

by crook. It seems that the RUF is calling the shots in Sierra

Leone.''



So far, however, the United Nations has not become directly

involved in the conflict, preferring to let African nations take

the lead. Although the United Nations helped monitor last year's

elections, won by former U.N. Development Programme (UNDP)

official Kabbah, the main nations in the 15-member Security

Council are wary of involvement in a new African conflict.



The Council is not considering sending a peacekeeping force to

the country, and Jonah added that involving the Security Council

in the Sierra Leone debate may only slow down the resolution of

the crisis.



That has left the path open for Africa to resolve the crisis

itself. Tokyo Sexwale, premier of South Africa's Gauteng province,

said last week that his country, after its involvement in

mediation to resolve the crisis in the Congo (formerly Zaire),

would also be willing to help address the Sierra Leone conflict.



''There's a new attitude to coups and illegal governments,''

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe said recently of Africa's

approach to juntas. ''Future coups will have it the hard way. They

won't be entertained.''



Yet some U.N. officials remain worried that the crisis in

Sierra Leone may escalate, with both the RUF and the Nigerian Army

building up forces around Freetown.



Some here compare the situation with Nigeria's major role in

the ECOWAS-dispatched peacekeeping force in Liberia, called

ECOMOG. Liberia's civil war, which began in 1989 and made refugees

of more than half the country's population, did not stop with the

arrival of ECOMOG, which came to be seen by the various rebel

forces as simply another fighting faction. Plans to hold multi-

party elections and disarm soldiers have repeatedly stalled, and

the conflict has been a military quagmire for Nigeria.



But Jonah is confident that any intervention in Sierra Leone

will be more brief, and more successful. ''In Liberia, there was

no government; in Sierra Leone, there is a Constitutional

government,'' he told IPS. ''Also, thank God, we do not have any

tribal warfare in Sierra Leone.'' (end/ips/fah/97)



Origin: Washington/SIERRA LEONE/

Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 10-Jun-97 ***



Title: AFRICA: Fresh Wind of Change Brings Hope



By Moyiga Nduru



LONDON, Jun 10 (IPS) - A fresh wind of change is bringing hope

to Africa, hope of eventual relief from conflict, hunger, disease

and poverty.



Those hopes are beginning to evolve following changes in

governments

in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda and most recently in the

Democratic Republic of Congo, formerly Zaire.



''Those countries have competent leaderships... who will not

resort to looting their countries,'' said former Tanzania president

Julius Nyerere, voicing a degree of optimism during a recent

visit to London.



Nyerere, who ruled Tanzania from 1963 to 1985, said all the

five leaders -- Isiah Affwerki of Eritrea, Meles Zenawi of

Ethiopia,

Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Laurent-Desire

Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo -- got rid of h

ard-core Cold War dictators.



The latest victim, to be swept by the broom of those 'young

turks', is Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire.



''The Mobutus of Africa are on their way,'' Nyerere told a

packed lecture, titled 'Africa Today and Tomorrow', at the London

School of Economics over the weekend.



He said most of African dictators like Mobutu, who abused and

plundered their countries, were propped up by the superpowers

during the Cold War. ''And now that the Cold War is over...it

is time they go.''



Mobutu, toppled after 32 years in power, was a dour Cold War

era disciple of Washington. His role in the conflict in Angola,

at the behest of the United States, has earned him the wrath

of the Luanda government which played a leading role in the Kabila

i

nsurgency.



''That new alliance runs from Eritrea on the Red Sea to Angola

on the Atlantic Ocean,'' said Keith Hart of the Africa Studies

Centre at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.



At the heart of this sweeping revolution is Museveni whose

overriding objective appears to be to change the political face

of the east and central Africa, adds Sir Anai Kelueljang, editor

of the London-based Southern Sudan Bulletin magazine.



Prominent in this alliance is Colonel John Garang, leader of

the Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), whose rag-tag rebel

army has been battling successive governments in the Sudan since

May 1983.



Garang, a contemporary of Museveni at the University of Dar

es Salaam in the 1970s, shares the same philosophy as those new

crop of African leaders. Garang cut his political teeth in Dar

es Salaam, where radical African socialists sojourned when Nyerere



was in power in Tanzania.



Nyerere strongly believes that the successful stories in Eritrea,

Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

would compel military regimes in the Sudan, Burundi, Sierra Leone

and Nigeria to democratise.



But apart from Burundi and Sierra Leone, the Kabila-type of

insurgency that overran Zaire in seven months is unlikely to

happen in Sudan and Nigeria.



''The crisis in the Sudan is too complex. And it will not be

a walkover in Khartoum as it happened in Zaire,'' said Kelueljang.



Hassan al Turabi, a top Sudanese spiritual leader has warned

that Sudan has the capacity to destabilise its neighbours. He

claims Khartoum is ready to unleash hundreds of thousands of

Eritrean, Ethiopian and Ugandan dissidents living in the Sudan

to wrea

k havoc in their respective countries.



As for Nigeria, it is chief among nations determined to ensure

that change in Africa suits its agenda. ''Stability in Nigeria

is important for the peace in the entire West Africa sub-region,''

Nyerere said. ''Without Nigeria there would have been a lot o

f instability in Liberia.''



Nigeria is heading a motley West African peace-keeping force

(Ecomog) in Liberia. Ecomog has also been mandated to monitor

the polls in Liberia, a small nation along the Atlantic Ocean,

founded by freed slaves from the United States in the last century.





Nigeria is also currently engaged in an unenviable effort to

reverse a bloody military coup by junior army officers in Sierra

Leone.



Nyerere expects General Sani Abacha of Nigeria to ditch his

military uniform for civilian attire -- like Flight Lieutenant

Jerry Rawlings of Ghana -- if he is ever elected by his country's

estimated 100 million people in the 1998 proposed general electio

ns.



But for all military-ruled Nigeria's efforts by force of arms,

Nyerere hopes that it will be the Museveni-led alliance of leaders,

whose lands cut across Africa, that will provide the strength

to bring democratic stability to rest of Africa.



Additionally, south of that buffer zone is the 11-nation Southern

Africa Development Cooperation (SADC) group whose leaders such

as Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe

have made it clear that they will not tolerate any military r

egime in their region.



SADC, powered by the might of South Africa, is the economic

powerhouse of Africa. ''I think that some of these crisis will

disappear when Africa begins forming regional blocs,'' said Hart.



Nyerere said he expects the East African Community (EAC), being

revived by Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and to include Rwanda and

Burundi, to eventually merge with SADC to form a solid economic

and political bloc.



In West Africa, the Economic Commission of West African States

(ECOWAS) grow until it is ready to merge with SADC into a single

bloc. Hart believes that the formation of such a bloc will help

Africa, which commands a meagre 0.7 percent of world national



product, to get out of the poverty trap. (END/IPS/MN/RJ/97)





DATE=6/14/97

TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORT

NUMBER=2-215725

TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE /SAT. O'NITER (S-O)

BYLINE=JOHN PITMAN

DATELINE=KINSHASA

CONTENT=

VOICED AT:



INTRO: REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE TWO WARRING SIDES IN THE

REPUBLIC OF CONGO WILL MEET SUNDAY IN GABON FOR PEACE TALKS.

FROM KINSHASA, VOA'S JOHN PITMAN REPORTS THE TALKS COME AS THE

CITY ENJOYS A SECOND NIGHT OF RELATIVE CALM.



TEXT: THE SILENCE OVER BRAZZAVILLE IS BROKEN ONLY OCCASIONALLY

BY GUNFIRE OR A MORTAR EXPLOSION -- AND THE INTERVALS OF CALM

ARE GETTING LONGER.



SATURDAY SAW THE FIRST MEETING BETWEEN ENVOYS FROM PRESIDENT

PASCAL LISSOUBA AND OPPOSITION MILITIA LEADER -- FORMER PRESIDENT

DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO. THE MEETING WAS BRIEF, BUT APPARENTLY

SUCCESSFUL. ON SUNDAY, THE REPRESENTATIVES WILL FLY TO THE

GABONESE CAPITAL, LIBREVILLE, FOR TALKS MEDIATED BY GABON'S

PRESIDENT, OMAR BONGO.



THE LIBREVILLE TALKS ARE BEING CALLED "PRELIMINARY," AND WILL

LIKELY ONLY FOCUS ON IMMEDIATE ISSUES, SUCH AS HOW TO GUARANTEE

THE INFORMAL CEASEFIRE NOW IN PLACE. FUTURE TALKS MAY ALSO

ADDRESS THE POSSIBILITY OF A PERSONAL MEETING BETWEEN THE TWO

RIVAL LEADERS, AND HOW TO ENSURE SECURITY DURING NEXT MONTH'S

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.



FIGHTING ERUPTED IN BRAZZAVILLE ON JUNE 5TH, WHEN GOVERNMENT

TROOPS MOVED TO DEMILITARIZE THE CAPITAL IN ADVANCE OF THOSE

ELECTIONS, WHICH ARE STILL SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE.



HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED IN THE VIOLENCE. WITNESSES

SAY MOST OF THE VICTIMS ARE CIVILIANS. (SIGNED)



NEB/JP/KL



14-Jun-97 3:18 PM EDT (1918 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..



Ethnic and religious insensitivityby leaders who tend to surround themselves with theirkith and kin would always fester antagonism. Appointmentsthat are devoid of merit (training and experience) andbased more on who I like shall never lead us toprosperity. The claims made by the coup leaders inSierra Leone made not be genuine, but they bring to theforefront of discussions how we should manage ourmulti-cultural societies. Our leaders must become moreaccountable to the people and then and only then do theydeserve our cooperation. I hope that other leaders arelearning from this unfortunate situation which can huntand haunt any country in the region. what makes ushuman is our ability to learn from the past and betterour future. Otherwise, our existence is questionable.The issue of dual citizenship seems too complex forlegal morons like me to understand. But how do weimplicitly allow some people dual or multi-citizenshipwhile others are denied the opportunity? I have alwaysquestioned the ridiculous investment incentive packagewe had in the early 1990s wherein $25000 assures youGambian citizenship. What a cheap sale! Tell me, dowe still have that incentive? Has it been put to gooduse in the past? Shouldn't the issue be re-discussed?Are there any limits on the powers of the president todole out Gambian citizenship? Besides, does suchconferred citizenship mean diplomatic immunity? Don'tGambians have the right to know who is representingabroad? The silence will never help us; it will alwayshurt!Lamin.------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 05:32:27 GMTFrom: EBRIMA SALL < ebrima@sonatel.senet.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Member ListMessage-ID: < 199706130532.FAA10424@sv2.sonatel.senet.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Thanks Mamadou!Waaaw!!Well.Hope other fora will be created (in cyberspace, as well as "right here onearth"), and that this culture of serious and open debate on Gambian,African and global issues exists and becomes widely shared inside The Gambiaas well.Ebrima.At 09:06 12/06/97 +0200, you wrote:>Here is the current member list as requested by some members.>Please let us know if you find an address of a friend which is not>being used.>Regards>Momodou Camara>--- Here is the current list of non-concealed subscribers:>number of subscribers: 248 (248 shown here)Ebrima SallCODESRIABox 3304, DakarTel: +221-259822/23 (work)Fax:+221-241289E-mail: codesria@sonatel.senet.net ----------------------------------------Ebrima SallBox 16011Dakar-FannSenegalTel:+221-22 53 91 (Home)E-mail: ebrima@sonatel.senet.net ------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 03:23:16 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On The Constitution and Dual CitizenshipMessage-ID: < 33A0F563.6AA419B5@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI agree completely with Lamin. Mr. Marong, you are guilty of accountingfor a considerable amount of the Gambian brain drain. You are herebysentenced to go home soon and help save your country!Your piece on the situation in Sierra Leone and its ramifications oninternational law and regional politics is one that I think everyone whois at least interested in West Africa should take their time to read,digest and consider as you analyse the events unfolding in that country.Perhaps someone, hopefully with intelligence that approaches that of Mr.Marong, should take either the side of Nigeria or the coup leaders anddiscuss how the various ramifications mentioned applies to the actionstaken by the respective sides of the conflict.On the issue of dual citizenship and how it is addressed in theconstitution, I can only offer a personal account to add to what hasalready been eloquently explained.As someone who was born in the US to Gambian parents, I am directlyaffected by the issue.I have often used the same analysis in justifying my dual nationalityand what I perceive as my right to dual citizenship but just last year Iwas told by immigration authorities that I was wrong.I wonder if you or anyone else knows about any laws apart from what iswritten in the constitution to back up what you say here:"However under section 13 (4), Gambian citizens by birth or descent,cannot be denied such citizenship by reason of the fact that theyacquired the citizenship or nationality of another country."The policy of the Department of Immigration is that all Gambians mustgive up all other citizenship to retain their Gambian status,irrespective of how that other citizenship is attained. I have arguedthat this policy is unconstitutional (even based on the 1970constitution) but I wonder whether it is a misconstrued policy or onebased on an actually legislated law.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 05:19:22 +-300From: National Computer Centre < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedMessage-ID: < 01BC77E4.64663540@diea.qatar.net.qa ..JABBOU!!Themillion dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was heinfact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for thegov't,which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was ongov'tbussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God'searthdid the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handedtechniques to purchase these airplanes?MR.SISSOKO'S ATTEMPT TO BUY PLANES DIDN'T NECESSARILY HAVE TO BE ON BEHALFOF THE GOV.TO WARRANT INTERVENTION FROM BANJUL.THE MERE FACT THAT THOSEPLANES WERE MEANT TO BE RESIDENT IN THE GAMBIA WAS MORE THANSUFFICIENT.PLANES ARE NOT PEANUTS, BUT HUGE ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL ASSETSTHAT AUTOMATICALLY BRING WITH THEM NOT ONLY EMPLOYMENT BUT ALSO A TECHNICALCULTURE THAT ERSTWHILE SLEEPY LITTLE COUNTRIES LIKE "FOR THE GAMBIA"DESPARATELY NEED.WHEN AMERICA A FEW YEARS AGO ANNIHILATED TWO HUNDRED ANDFIFTYTHOUSAND IRAQIS,IT DIDN'T DO IT ON BEHALF OF THE AMERICAN GOV.,BUT ONBEHALF OF THE THE AMERICAN PETROL COMPANIES WHOSE INVESTMENTS WOULDDEFINITELY BE JEOPARDIZED HAD IRAQBEEN SUCESSFUL IN ITS ATTEMPT TO CONTROL THE PETROL WELLS OF KUWAIT ANDSAUDI ARABIA.WHAT EVERYBODY,ESPECIALLY THE GAMBIANS,ON THIS LIST MUST UNDERSTAND IS THATTHERE IS AN ENTIRELY NEW BALL GAME IN BANJUL.I AM TOTALLY MESMERISED BY THEFACT THAT EVEN THOUGHOUR BUYAM BOY NEVER ATTENDED AN Ivy League SCHOOL,HE ALMOSTPERFECTLY UNDERSTANDS HOW THE BIG GAME IS PLAYED.HE SOMEHOW UNDERSTANDS,AS DR.HENRY KISINGER WOULD ARGUE,THAT THE NATIONAL INTEREST OF A NATIONMUST NOT BE HELD HOSTAGE BY CONVENTIONAL MORALITY.IT IS REALLY AMAZING HOWTHE JAWARA CULTURE OF "GOOD IMAGE,OUR REPUTATION,QUIET LITTLE COUNTRYETC..." STILL AFFECTS OUR POLITICAL PERSPECTIVES, EVEN THOUGH ITSBANKRUPTCY CANNOT BE OVERSTATED;BUT AS BOB MARLEY WOULD SAY: THREE DECADESOF PACIFICATION "CANNOT BE ERASED SO EASILYYYYYY!"THE BAD NEWS IS THAT THOSE OF US WHO ARE EASILY SUSEPTIBLE TO BLUSHINGS ANDEMBARASSMENTS,MAYBE WE SHOULD BRACE OURSELVES FOR MORE MIAMI-LIKESITUATIONS TO COME.AND THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT AS A RESULT OF THISFIASCO,MAYBE MARIAMA DARBOE,THE FRENCH PILOT,THE AMBASSADOR AND THE GAMBIANGOV. OR ANY OTHER GAMBIAN AGENTS IN THE FUTURE WOULD READ THEIR NOTES MUCHMORE THOROUGHLY NEXT TIME AND DO A BETTER JOB,SO THAT NONE OF US WOULD HAVETO BLUSH AGAIN.REGARDS BASSS!!----------From: Gunjur@aol.com [SMTP: Gunjur@aol.com Sent: 06/OYN/1418 07:18 aTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedBass,From what l understand, a Gambian young lady and a French pilot were senttoMiami by Mr. Sissoho, to purchase a plane or planes and fly them back toGambia. When these two couldn't obtain the proper clearance to take theplanes out, a bribery transaction took place, and l am not clear as to whoactually did the bribing and how it became attributed to Mr. Sissoho. Themillion dollar question here is, were these planes being purchased by Mr.Sissoho for use in the airline venture he is starting in Gambia, or was heinfact buying planes for the government? If he was buying them for thegov't,which is perhaps the only instance where they can claim that he was ongov'tbussiness, then the billion dollar question would be this: Why on God'searthdid the Gambia gov't find it necessary to utilize such under-handedtechniques to purchase these airplanes?Surely, there must be other sources by which they could acquire theseair-craft without subjecting our country to such embarassment. Furthermore,unless they have some clear proof that Mr. Sissoho was framed, or unless hewas engaged in some legitimate transaction on behalf of the Gambia gov't, lfail to see why the African diplomatic community is observing this soclosely, and why they deem it a case with important diplomaticramificationsas the Senegalese ambassador was reported as saying. Maybe l missed someimportant aspects of this discussion. From what l know now, it seems to becase that the govrnment of Gambia should not have involved themselves in,norclaimed as their own because frnakly, bribery is not a means by whichgovernments earn respect. Does anyone have more information that canperhapsshed some light on this.?JabouIn a message dated 6/8/97 9:03:59 AM, you wrote:< Gunjur@aol.com [SMTP: Gunjur@aol.com Sent: 02/OYN/1418 12:36 OTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedOh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambiagov'tto say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actuallybribing U.S.. agents or officials?Jabou.In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:< From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jun 6 14:19:07 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.3])by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id OAA11865;Fri, 6 Jun 1997 14:18:57 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTPid LAA15054; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:47 -0700Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTPid LAA04604 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Fri, 6 Jun 199711:18:28 -0700Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net[204.250.46.50])by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTPid LAA14849 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:25-0700Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust116.Max39.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET[153.35.19.116])by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11708>>----------------------- Headers -------------------------------->From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sun Jun 8 10:02:26 1997Return-Path: < GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Received: from lists2.u.washington.edu (lists2.u.washington.edu[140.142.56.1])by emin07.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)with ESMTP id KAA09812;Sun, 8 Jun 1997 10:02:19 -0400 (EDT)Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])by lists2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withSMTPid GAA16531; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 06:59:30 -0700Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu (mx5.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.6])by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) withESMTPid GAA05742 for < gambia-l@lists.u.washington.edu >; Sun, 8 Jun 199706:56:19 -0700Received: from ns1. (ns1.qatar.net.qa [194.133.33.10])by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTPid GAA18044 for < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 06:56:15-0700Received: from qatar.net.qa by ns1. (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id QAA25190; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 16:56:24 -0300Received: from dicc.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id QAA19829; Sun, 8 Jun 1997 16:52:30 -0300Received: by dicc.qatar.net.qa with Microsoft Mailid < 01A8EDA5.B490E6A0@dicc.qatar.net.qa >; Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:56:48 +-300Message-Id: < 01A8EDA5.B490E6A0@dicc.qatar.net.qa Date: Tue, 8 Jan 1980 15:56:37 +-300Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Precedence: bulkFrom: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE: fwd: African wants bribery charges droppedX-To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu X-MS-Attachment: WINMAIL.DAT 0 00-00-1980 00:00X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN>>begin 600 WINMAIL.DATM>)\^(AT'`0:0" `$```````!``$``0>0!@`(````Z 0```````#L``$-@ 0`M`@````(``@`!!) &`#@!```!````# ````,``# #````"P`/#@`````"`?\/M`0```%$`````````@2L?I+ZC$!F=;@#=`0]4`@````!G86UB:6$M;$!U+G=AM ``(P`0````4```!33510`````!X``S !````&@```&=A;6)I82UL0'4NM=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4````#`!4,`0````,`_@\&````'@`!, $````<````M)V=A;6)I82UL0'4N=V%S:&EN9W1O;BYE9'4G``(!"S !````'P```%--5% ZM1T%-0DE!+4Q 52Y705-(24Y'5$].+D5$50```P``.0`````+`$ Z`0````(!M]@\!````! ````````,9/0$(@ <`& ```$E032Y-:6-R;W-O9G0@36%I;"Y.M;W1E`#$(`02 `0`O````4D4Z(&9W9#H@069R:6-A;B!W86YT `' ``0```"\`M``!213H@9G=D.B!!9G)I8V%N('=A;G1S(&)R:6)E @-+YXD;^IXYX1T)((1$535 `````>`!X,M`0````4```!33510`````!X`'PP!````%@```&MO;&QS-38W0'%A=&%R+FYEM="YQ80````,`!A!N\<^)`P`'$%0<```>``@0`0```&4```!*04)"3U542$5-M24Q,24].1$],3$%2455%4U1)3TY(15)%25,L5T52151(15-%4$Q!3D530D5)M3D=055)#2$%3141"64U24TE34T](3T9/4E5314E.5$A%04E23$E.159%3E15M``````(!"1 !````414``$T5```(+ ``3%I&= /VS_``H!#P(5`J@%ZP*#M`% "\@D"`&-H"L!S970R]0``*@+A80> !@`&PP* [$U4$H 18F4+@&>O+= ( B=T8BP*A7=H:1%P,K)PNP20$8!P!" Q4@(@;"]@M\PN ,O%N8S@!+*,M@2]@NF,#D6,+83D`+8!A!4#_-_4K<3FC"H4UH 00,=$$M$+\M$"V!,305,"M/+%-W"& .;"\Q+6($`#H@5VBK+V!!,4<$<"<$(&4S$?YHM"H454"\P,5(SM#F4,)#["X O,&D%0"X0/' $$ K M2]@=#" =2Q0*"!Z$G"TM 0@!562!03$%.1 <$%\$1)1$XGM$R!10()#45!305))3%#P,$A!5D50DU+@3TXS4R%2L$Q&4U!3X%1(H5+@1T]6M+E"A5U)0EE)1,!,@254P15)2T(55,$E384923TU0P+%1,$I53%2@5$%-59!QM4N!&04-0@5*P5[)/]E-2X%$55U="5S!5(E,$.U=03X!$5<%5450D04V80DE!M5-$%\$U/5U$#5]%3<%-51D9)0SI)5<$N41524%+@3D_%$R!065%55%,M$%#0M\1,@2%5'4N!2`%-@5E#S7) 44$Y$5B!58%$P7*"W4\ 44$^@15Y 5\1!7C!?M5E!0(%R04\!2@4)28$[Z1T- 250P5")68%VR4V#C4H%044Q/65 @I]3MP$^P%% J<%(`2$YALN0@0U; 5%5;U!,@59"P4U172%)P4N!39O#415!0\$QBMD%1F\5\@7E55,%)@45%GD$M2X"*V1EO 6KDB47!14%!24(U0($52@5% 140NM9L ?5< 44% (YX$16J(FH$=("H4FH&D@_U#1B'$FD&JB@2%0$X1A;D+5M-[!V+V!,1"!G"E &`-5E,$]UL"QR0DQ;L&:@(TO_)_,Q.# "T6DM^#$T-"ACM#-"1DTUO)?7]7?!2; !7H%*!A%@%\%@P_VP@5#);,&)@AV0%\%$1;$ _:O!4M04^P5S"58I2J("SW6X%N$) 8D*59B9@5.%;4 &6V5 '^(E1P@7 WL&& 7N"#M((P1C5=04%XPFU,L455 ;8Y%40RZF8&G@?V:@4G!@85QPE$%^$8P1M4/]UL&*096.4`8'"5>!W`2T01XKI>Z-6@4M255!P0[^>P6SAG814@(2#;6$[M9&/YJC%/0@704E!F\%#P=Z3]4D!90S!4,%=04N!:0&' OVH!4_)J,%R@7(& 04T%E\%A03' ";M4V#1?()7,"Y?HE0T_Z-ALXM;@5M06@%EP5/T@X%_7(!;@%\@N)6M`;M!6U!$M?U)0)I":DE=A5U!@(&*P4/]2<%W P:-;$6"!>;!I$;T7_X*T5&- S@,.24 /!=MP(61Q"?_GG%W8EJ5>T!EXW>DH*&],_]O\%VB45&$`,(Q6[5;P(M2_6J36%"!MHY!R45^Q<0%;4-=3,% Q:2!*K- L9,%7T_]=L%% M*9WLU*WMO)LD7Z0_DY_MW0R"S^_04E=06P!Y,#NJ,D^@4R;)DIH7LC$V?2+7+=2WTG_3B0PP(N9&7P-AM0S#5S]/ZT$-'2%!J*0AP0&$&\"X%H&U;T8E 5% ZVCQ=U5_6;S\C(@9@`C#7M_]D/T' P-O8O"T4`(&PI01_$'Q 90_G@.R=D&6#CX LPX^ `4#O?/]0)+Y&0MD1#A,# 19 -@<+\[`$D&C[\G_RD/M(P1"+P#_+0`*A=>C.F$^$0,@2%,\,MYD+1!%L#.T`Z!Y"& N@?T+8&0O8._2M1;#7L GP.J'^ ._-"(MMY>_2'[!', 3CB8C5@_FL##.TQ.!#4$!T2L )"8,L]0$)R;D8!;V(.0#$E?R+AM.P$]@40A/%-'40Y :_\M8_'%+>5"<#G@__'X1OL`[Q 1-6%!(D=0;P?P^_$M 7A;R1M*F,$22##]W 5`;__T1TB0L07!R#2`=!GCF#O&Y$?\4/#"]!G,O J,/!![P[;M, $:P 6 ;"1 1*,QO+T9@&SQQ2' \2! $V4H\O\'4_=7,5#[\/Z@*H G``H!MMFTYL#8P="AA*P%B-Y"\ P4D@$M W@T"QM,V'_&! @M ' 5'(;D2#A#R B,OO$X/$`>2\Q_R #X/W0&Y'_0\(A-E1G&W#YM@-2 *P%$LO,?,3%0 !IDC-A^0`MP/!#MX5 `."\Y-R Y.C#P,SHU.8AA&8 `H1F0Y>7R.K(L/#QRH])8T%?_%O$9,Q#AM_Q C@?\0.<0)T#]-@"G@_; 'P#+ $^9M>;E1X68[_O(PD!BP+&E3;SX`"Y$=MT36&: ' %(!A?_?@0U)*\6F1+6ME0AVS5?PN4\3@VF YT3/!5%%L$?UQD$(^M@4-Q&N)OQOP0,7+=*H LB% :P/M@96/R`F'_(.$CD3O3# #Y`"[@7-47%OL`M)C P=L3@0"+_HANR'<+_27!E<570_L0=T06 &Z 8$/\>42#2BL-*BW[',;:(M%>_2__F "W +T+T`(]#W@A]1#[#_8W2%XP) $_(C KIA.TH# D0(30_R=Q',!H,!+B0W-L\2FP^%#_3R$ `?\0,"IC+MDT40) ^7 L4RI4[YJB,\%0XBGM UV?_;#]P:WL5!X0,R+T]93N9D,?PR.ONMOV"RENPR[D_O7__P;_%Z]"BFU/;_^ _Y'_'%_D\G(#3@\@`9@1MP"F(J8_\.M07#@3JIRP& QNN%NDQHQ_S"A2QUJF"N'0")_L2IJ*='_`=!D0"_A2S,>$!J@MDH8C8/\B(!\B(=!=H1N11*$2EI:L;X&SC=&1))G29E7AL4!LOSA' 5G(),X9EP&O*V,)@1OQG@9G$=`I:I:.5-<6L:XOXH`; Q8%GMSF"?,D."'<+_4[-=<5JU*R*W,#3!7-(PY^].URHP3Y1%0$$54"6@&H#O?0`=M`V*V?[%#?'H`3(@UD0R\7P3:1PJ:T7$)[#_5' ?\%E#'U! 1#4Q#188()E"W/$8P&4S]X%T3[$;D5,*P#7P!M1CM+K<:P"SAMJ1D'!;D@D,+<.9YMC!P\C$Y=B#'WZBL^>=K($@PD/]BYO_I_O'%MMC[^@[ F+6=1(Z! QF#_(-&4PC/ 7@`;D,N@`:$#\._-D?Y@S>"N8#KE<'9@M=C!'Y7FTL!ZQ;BU0*H!H;2^@/.O?[.P^[V P,/AM5 -%JY(94"$;H$]!03&N@#8U_COXM?-,Q&8#-X.XBY7+N@Z8X=I!V,"TP]Z PS?#X1414^&;S+1S@.='UE/OV#_=[M,?A(!C@;P?6O]29A^M(T*U57=B#[X#3[^R,(YC7.8%0#'":KH?A\E3%A3/X!M-0HP-#O_7^O^( ""- #2-P$@`:_SPVQM>/O0!X\H$&\$FS/]!V U!;\&R!'_M"(\)GPJG;_UC"W\,@0$`-@$`'0,\X]G@L2(M;$ 53_)4#0^[I,4.)#*ND Z_M\WAS>\ _-.!>`#+P[8 PHK+1:RZ_." #,2%4/< AO_<6,@$`_"XR#, 6\/@@M#, 3[_DT_Q'?%HL%<:X`%LL*51E?##?X-#@T=K ;3!R/'9\?!GXUYI8?O_.(M3Q%%,"'],1Y#.<'^(/@@LJ!X,SED+DY_8"U91J B<$X66300@>!5@ \_\$]&S_)O\WWWM\$ '8P'WFO('MKMD*%S>L2KD$DM^=#*4(KB4]Q64BH@I,K]P5'^`"4PW>5P,(7/KJ!XDS(;(%MM_VA@B!]<])) P9![7&[Q>VO/BM^+[_X!6( R.8UOCG-_KL%H PH9Y_M>*(SRJ"?^K2PND#\>2VODH0O4.VM04,!K8#W2P^H/S=R4,_P7( C$5R .YAAMXH!K-T5%TJ^P0D&,4U-8,%7P3$5(V@!J4LM 3:[!/-MPSX!S^?@0-T"B_S>!MIT*J!J1QW[Q8XA*TL#)!P=%)R9"DH/>V`)K"T%),=:',EJ>/3'XI2#!B:MSM=*T`4D7]\Z%WF%'.YK\0Q#+1]N.DO=AP9)I0V_#*(#=%6* `#T``0````4```!213H@````#`"-Tend------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 03:51:51 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Nigeria defends role in Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 33A0FC17.568840D6@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.LAGOS, June 12 (Reuter) - Foreign Minister Tom Ikimi on Thursdaystaunchly defended Nigeria's intervention in Sierra Leone, saying it wasthe country's duty to maintain stability in West Africa, state radioreported."It is our duty to ensure that there is peace and stability in oursub-region because if Sierra Leone were to be destabilised, it willdestabilise neighbouring countries and would cut across to Nigeria," theradio quoted him as saying in a telephone interview.Defence headquarters Colonel Godwin Ugbo said Nigeria was not on anexpansionist mission in Sierra Leone."We are not at war with any neighbouring country. We have to beclear on this. We only implement the decision of ECOWAS (EconomicCommunity of West African States," he told reporters.Nigeria forms the backbone of a West African force ECOMOG stationedin Sierra Leone with the aim of restoring to power the elected presidentwho was deposed in a coup on May 25.Ikimi said recent events vindicated Nigeria's intervention, sincehelp was unlikely to come from outside the sub-region."All the foreign countries have done was to go to Sierra Leone andairlift their nationals to safety and allow the nationals of SierraLeone and other countries of the sub-region to suffer. We feel it is ourduty to look after ourselves."On June 2 Nigerian gunboats off the Sierra Leonian coast bombardedpositions held by the coup makers but the Sierra Leonian army and theirallies of the rebel Revolutionary United Front responded by attacking ahotel in Freetown protected by Nigerian troops before a truce wasagreed.There was a brief exchange of fire between ECOMOG forces and SierraLeonian soldiers on June 10.Speaking on ECOMOG's chances of dislodging the coup makers, Ikimisaid "there is always the chance that you will succeed and there is achance that you will not succeed, but it will not be because we did nottry."------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 09:28:45 +0200From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < 199706131104.NAA22828@d1o2.telia.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSister Jabou,I think so too. I believe it is hope, even if sometimes unreasonable, tha=is responsible for Africa's very low suicide rates. Our joy for living isjust too great and we should all be very very proud of that. Inspite of t=heendless list of orbituaries (mass starvation, drought, coups d=E9tat, war=s,refugees, aids, ebola, corruption) and the horror we face from modern-daycannibals like Mobutu, Sassou Nguesso, etc. we go on hoping and hoping th=atthings will be better.=20I think that we simply differ in where we find our reasons for hope?Have a very nice week-end.Sidibeh.=20----------> Fr=E5n: Gunjur@AOL.COM > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> =C4mne: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> Datum: den 12 juni 1997 22:33>=20> Mr. Sidibeh,>=20> Well, l think to keep hoping is better than to give up hope altogetherjust> because prior plans did not come to fruition.>=20> Jabou------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:20:45 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Tips for a tour up GambiaMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970613132045Z-2707@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends,=20please give me small tips, because I will soon start the detailedplanning of my next tour to The Gambia, october-november 97.I have many friends and families, whom I have to see. But this time Ialso want to go up river. Soma, Mansa Konko and FaraFenni has been thefarest till now. But I would like to go to the far end, the outpost ifpossible !!The Gambia is hosting the A. Cabral Cup in football, and even the danishcoach is allready out of the country again, I=B4ll be there for all theGambians matches. And "our" small educational project of the GambiaCollege will also have my attention and take some of my time. So whereto go, what to recommend me to visit/see after SOMA, is up to you -"folks". I know the resthouses, I am familiar to the transport-system,but if you have good ideas on accomodation, transport, people and placesto see, so please send them. It=B4s your chance to form my view of theGambia. I=B4m open-minded, interested in people, cultural activities,daily life, and I have planned to see the Megalites, but also thehospital, which the new government has put investment into. Please sendall recommendations, advices, tips on my adress: asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk. =20Thanks Asbj=F8rn------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:03:36 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970613142309.5883B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEIt seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed ==20to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would ==20be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20make our education system more suited to other needs.However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =20in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done ==20is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, ==20effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =20For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20such by the people for whom it is intended.The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =20circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =20not to go about changing cultural practices.On Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> Malanding, and M. Njie,> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend who=se> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of =my> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat chaotic=..> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed =to> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and maki=ng> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to liv=> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and n=ow> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it th=at> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural outlook=> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is n=ot> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20> Sidibeh.> =20>=20> ----------> > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36> >=20> > Momodou,> > I think you have some valid points when you say:> >=20> >=20> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is> > going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =be> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for> instanc....> >=20> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=h.> =20> >=20> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=nk> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems> tend to be different.=20> >=20> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=ul> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =to> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.> >=20> > Malanding>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:09:09 +0100 (BST)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al.. , (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970613150746.5883C-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:03:36 +0100 (BST)From: M. Njie < mn015@STUDENTS.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..It seems to me that a kind of cultural revolution, as opposed ==20to evolution, is being proposed here. How successful this would ==20be in The Gambia is not clear. Obviously, certain practices =20can more easily be changed than others. For example, we can =20change the work ethic and, with the necessary funds, we can =20make our education system more suited to other needs.However, those aspects referred to, not without some =20exaggeration, as 'uniquely Gambian' are bound to create =20problems.We do not want to be seen as cultural judges or =20policemen, telling the people what they should or should not =20do. Any critical assessment of our culutral features will =20necessarily involve selection and, by implication, rejection. =20Otherwise, there would be no need to do a cultural assessment =20in the first place. Maybe the rate at which it is being done ==20is slow by some people's standards, but we have always been =20taking stock of our culture. No culture is static. Many =20cultural practices are changing or have virtually disappeared. =20Education is the best means of ensuring that people make =20informed decisions regarding their way of life, rather than =20attempt to impose our values on them. At the end of the day, ==20effective change can only come about if the people accept it. =20For 'productive intervention' to work, it has to be seen as =20such by the people for whom it is intended.The highly inapproriate manner in which the issue of female =20circumcision has been handled should teach us a lesson in how =20not to go about changing cultural practices.Peace,MomodouOn Mon, 9 Jun 1997,=20Momodou S Sidibeh wrote:> Malanding, and M. Njie,> Oh yes, I think we must transend the specific ethnic entities and start> appreciating the harmonious whole as uniquely Gambian....like a polyphony> of all those fantastic instruments, which collectively, produce such> exquisite jazz music. It does not mean that any of the unique cultural> features of the different national groups should be abandoned, but rather> each shall be assessed critically for the purpose of creating a blend who=se> power would surpass the sum of its distinct parts. This is the object of =my> saying that we must take stock of our culture. I believe that this is> exceedingly important. Perhaps my array of questions was somewhat chaotic=..> I mean to say that Africa must not only know itself (as Jabou seemed =to> suggest) but it must invent appropriate instruments of assessing and maki=ng> a critique of power - for culture and what we refer to as traditions are> largely consequences of power relations in society - in order that we may> define for ourselves (and for the world) the kind of world we want to liv=> for. This should hopefully induce our productive intervention in our own> history. With this sort of creed we cannot simply say our thirst for> education will increase the more we learn. I mean that we must here and n=ow> expose the merits and demerits of Weatern education and any area of it th=at> falls in disfavour with our indegenous model (the above cultural outlook=> should be abandoned. [ Compare with say, African American islam - it is n=ot> just spiritually fulfilling, it also is an effective regenerative creed> useful for self-preservation, an instrument for social and economic> advancement. Compare also the invention of Kwanza].=20> Sidibeh.> =20>=20> ----------> > Fr=E5n: Malanding S. Jaiteh < msjaiteh@mtu.edu > > Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..> > Datum: den 6 juni 1997 16:36> >=20> > Momodou,> > I think you have some valid points when you say:> >=20> >=20> > ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Ever=> > African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is> > going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=> > ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =be> > abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=> > What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and> > sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for> > learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings> > amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance> > conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for> instanc....> >=20> > My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really> possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country'=> are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that> individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere,> Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the> Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse> 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self wit=h.> =20> >=20> > Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is> generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not thi=nk> that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse> cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems> tend to be different.=20> >=20> > to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for> > learning in largely non-literate societies?...=20> > I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we> learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than eve=> before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was> going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is usef=ul> at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent =to> school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.> >=20> > Malanding>=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 15:02:55 -0400 (EDT)From: SAJOKONO@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:African wants bribery charges dropped; Gambia Gov't. evacuates citizensMessage-ID: < 970613150007_-1731786394@emout19.mail.aol.com y Allieu KamaraFREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Hundreds of professionals and theirfamilies scrambled to leave Sierra Leone's capital Freetown by sea Thursday,saying that the city had become unsafe since the May 25 coup in the WestAfrican nation.With regional giant Nigeria strengthening its naval presence off the coast,scuffles broke out as hundreds of Sierra Leoneans lined the Queen ElizabethII pier in the city's main port, trying to board the Africa Queen coaster,chartered by the Gambian government to evacuate Gambians.Diplomatic sources said that differences among Sierra Leone's neighbors aboutthe way forward put a question mark over the timing of any military action toreinstate ousted civilian President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah by force.``There have been sporadic gunshots in the area of Freetown where I live andlooting has continued,'' Bernadette Cole, publicity officer for Sierra LeoneUniversity, told Reuters.``Freetown is a very unsafe place to be now. That's why I'm fleeing toGambia,'' she added.The crowd included doctors, lawyers, teachers, university professors andsenior officials of the state telephone network.Soldiers tried to control the crowd. At one point, the ship, chartered by theGambian government to evacuate 400 of its own nationals, moved away from thequay after scuffles broke out.Elsewhere, hundreds of civilians have been leaving the city daily on footwith bundles of belongings on their heads.Fighters of the rebel Revolutionary United Front, who have rallied to thecoup leaders, have been flooding into the city.Sierra Leone's military leaders this week ordered people to turn up for workor face dismissal, increasing pressure on the already hard-pressedprofessional classes.Nigeria has sent two more naval ships to Sierra Leone in a move suggestingWest Africa's major power remains committed to forcing coup leaders there torestore democracy.The frigate Aradu, flagship of the Nigerian navy, and the fast attack boatEkpe left to join two other Nigerian naval ships already in waters off SierraLeone, a military spokesman in Lagos said Wednesday.He declined to comment on local newspaper reports that the reinforcement ofthe Nigerian-led West African ECOMOG force meant an attack was imminent.``That is for the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) tosay,'' he added. Nigeria's own military ruler Gen. Sani Abacha is the currentchairman of the regional grouping.Diplomatic sources said that some of Sierra Leone's neighbors favor apeaceful settlement to the crisis, with Ghana trying to put together a peacepackage.Nigerian troops clashed with dissident soldiers and their rebel allies onJune 2 after Nigerian gunboats shelled the city in a show of force. The clashforced Nigerian troops on the defensive.The United States, France and Lebanon are among a number of countries whohave evacuated their nationals.Nigerian troops holding the international airport of Lungi across the rivermouth from the capital killed seven rebels in a clash Tuesday night. Nigerianand dissident Sierra Leonean officers held talks and agreed to calm passionson both sides.Kabbah's 1996 election ended four years of army rule in what is one of theworld's poorest nations despite enormous mineral wealth, such as diamonds.The rebels took up arms in 1991.The coup leaders have accused Kabbah of blocking peace with the rebels,humiliating the army and fomenting ethnic hatred by arming Kamajortraditional hunter militias.13:46 06-12-------------------------------Date: Fri, 13 Jun 1997 16:42:29 ESTFrom: "Alhagi Marong" < marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On The Constitution and Dual CitizenshipMessage-ID: < 199706132054.QAA10307@sirocco.CC.McGill.CA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHi,Thanks Lamin and Lat for your encouraging remarks. I am pleased thatsome people found my contributions useful. On the further issue ofimmigration officials demanding that Gambian citizens renounce allother citizenship, I really don't know of any other law that conferssuch power on them. However perhaps it may be worthwhile to quote theprovision of section 13(4) in extenso, as I believe it puts it beyonddoubt that citizens by birth or descent cannot be deprived of theircitizenship on the grounds of the acquisition of another nationalityor indeed for any other reason.The provision reads;13(4)"Nothing in this or any other provision of this Constituition orany other law shall be construed as depriving, or authorising anyperson or authority to deprive, any citizen of The Gambia by birth ordescent of his or her citizenship of The Gambia whether on account ofsuch citizen's holding the citizenship or nationality of some othercountry or for any other cause"The provision is in view clear and unambigous and is expressed totake precedence over any other provision of the constitution or anyother law. So Lat, even if there exists another legal provision(which I seriously doubt), because the Constitution is the supremelaw of the land, it will take precedence over any inconsistent law.Alaji.------------------------------Date: 13 Jun 1997 21:02:16 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE: Ousted Government WarMessage-ID: < 3021660061.54742145@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 09-Jun-97 ***Title: SIERRA LEONE: Ousted Government Warns of New Threat from JuntaUNITED NATIONS, Jun 9 (IPS) - Sierra Leone officials loyal to thecountry's ousted president, Ahmed Tejan Kabbah, are warning theUnited Nations that they and their supporters are potentialtargets of a wave of violence if other nations intervene toreverse last month's coup.James Jonah, Sierra Leone's U.N. ambassador and a Kabbahloyalist, Monday passed on to the U.N. Security Councilinformation indicating that the junta led by Col. Johnny PaulKoromah was preparing to attack Kabbah supporters if Nigeria andother regional countries tried to end the coup by force.Jonah's own family was not exempt, said the envoy, a formersenior U.N. official. ''Military personnel went to the homes of myrelatives to warn them that, unless I condemned any Nigerianintervention, they will be killed,'' he claimed. At least three ofhis brothers were threatened over the weekend, Jonah said.Mediators from the Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS), led by envoys from the Ghanaian government, havetravelled to several regional capitals in recent days to mediatebetween the junta and its opponents.But although Jonah said that Kabbah was willing to give timefor the mediation effort to work, ECOWAS -- and more specificallyNigeria, the region's dominant power -- are also considering thepossibility of armed intervention.The Organisation of African Unity (OAU), in its meeting inHarare last week, strongly condemned the coup, and OAU Secretary-General Salim Lone warned, ''In the interests of both Sierra Leoneand Africa as a whole, everything must be done to restoreConstitutional legality to that country.''U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan advised all African leadersto isolate any regime which comes to power through force.Yet efforts to reverse the May 25 coup have so far beententative. An early attempt by the Nigerian Army to shellKoromah's military headquarters provoked the junta to retaliate bycapturing Nigerian forces stationed at a hotel in the country'scapital, Freetown.Since then, both sides have attempted to use peaceful means toresolve the crisis. Jonah promised that the Kabbah governmentwould consider all the problems that gave rise to the coup,including low pay for Sierra Leone's soldiers and thedemobilisation of an independent fighting force, the Kamajors.But those steps may not be enough to placate the rebelRevolutionary United Front (RUF), which has joined the People'sArmy regime created by Koromah. The RUF, which had begun a peaceprocess with Kabbah's government last year, has sent hundreds offighters into Freetown in recent days in support of the junta,even though the rebels' leader, Foday Sankoh, remains under housearrest in Nigeria.It was RUF opposition, Jonah said, that scuppered a recentagreement offered by Kabbah's government intended to address thegrievances of the junior officers loyal to Koromah. ''I was toldthat the RUF opposed it, that they have a separate agenda,'' theU.N. envoy told IPS. ''They want to rule Sierra Leone by hook orby crook. It seems that the RUF is calling the shots in SierraLeone.''So far, however, the United Nations has not become directlyinvolved in the conflict, preferring to let African nations takethe lead. Although the United Nations helped monitor last year'selections, won by former U.N. Development Programme (UNDP)official Kabbah, the main nations in the 15-member SecurityCouncil are wary of involvement in a new African conflict.The Council is not considering sending a peacekeeping force tothe country, and Jonah added that involving the Security Councilin the Sierra Leone debate may only slow down the resolution ofthe crisis.That has left the path open for Africa to resolve the crisisitself. Tokyo Sexwale, premier of South Africa's Gauteng province,said last week that his country, after its involvement inmediation to resolve the crisis in the Congo (formerly Zaire),would also be willing to help address the Sierra Leone conflict.''There's a new attitude to coups and illegal governments,''President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe said recently of Africa'sapproach to juntas. ''Future coups will have it the hard way. Theywon't be entertained.''Yet some U.N. officials remain worried that the crisis inSierra Leone may escalate, with both the RUF and the Nigerian Armybuilding up forces around Freetown.Some here compare the situation with Nigeria's major role inthe ECOWAS-dispatched peacekeeping force in Liberia, calledECOMOG. Liberia's civil war, which began in 1989 and made refugeesof more than half the country's population, did not stop with thearrival of ECOMOG, which came to be seen by the various rebelforces as simply another fighting faction. Plans to hold multi-party elections and disarm soldiers have repeatedly stalled, andthe conflict has been a military quagmire for Nigeria.But Jonah is confident that any intervention in Sierra Leonewill be more brief, and more successful. ''In Liberia, there wasno government; in Sierra Leone, there is a Constitutionalgovernment,'' he told IPS. ''Also, thank God, we do not have anytribal warfare in Sierra Leone.'' (end/ips/fah/97)Origin: Washington/SIERRA LEONE/----------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 09:16:00 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia In Winter Olympics?Message-ID: < 970614091559_-859956106@emout09.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.26485.emout09.mail.aol.com.866294159"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.26485.emout09.mail.aol.com.866294159Content-ID: < 0_26485_866294159@emout09.mail.aol.com.1515 Content-type: text/plain....--PART.BOUNDARY.0.26485.emout09.mail.aol.com.866294159Content-ID: < 0_26485_866294159@emout09.mail.aol.com.1516 Content-type: text/plain;name="WINTER"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable .c Kyodo News Service ==0DNAGANO, Japan, June 10 (Kyodo) - Seventy-nine national Olympic committees=, including first-time entrants Bahamas, Kuwait and Macedonia, have pledg=ed to attend next year's Nagano Olympics, the Nagano Olympic organizing c=ommittee (NAOC) said Tuesday. ==0DThe figure exceeds the record 67 countries which took part in the 1994 Li=llehammer Winter Games, but it is likely that some countries will withdra=w before the 16-day Nagano Games get under way Feb. 7. ==0D''We want to have more countries joining the Nagano Olympics than joined =the Lillehammer (Games),'' NAOC Director General Makoto Kobayashi said. ==0DKobayashi said that they would leave the door open despite last Saturday'=s deadline to notify the International Olympic Committee of their intenti=on to join the 18th Winter Games in Nagano. ==0DAt Lillehammer, widely regarded as one of the best-organized Winter Olymp=ics in history, 82 national Olympic committees had initially declared the=y would participate. ==0DOf the 11 countries which plan to make Nagano their first Winter Olympics=, six do not belong to any of the various international winter sports fed=erations. ==0DThe six are Cambodia, Laos, El Salvador, Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Camero=on. ==0DNorth Korea, which is suffering from a nationwide food shortage, has also=accepted an invitation to compete in Nagano. ==0DParticipating countries must report the size of their delegation to the N=AOC by Dec. 1 before submitting the names of all participating athletes a=nd officials by Jan. 26 next year. ==0DAP-NY-06-10-97 0830EDT --PART.BOUNDARY.0.26485.emout09.mail.aol.com.866294159--------------------------------Date: 14 Jun 1997 13:19:26 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA: Fresh Wind of Change BringsMessage-ID: < 1755181022.58278888@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 10-Jun-97 ***Title: AFRICA: Fresh Wind of Change Brings HopeBy Moyiga NduruLONDON, Jun 10 (IPS) - A fresh wind of change is bringing hopeto Africa, hope of eventual relief from conflict, hunger, diseaseand poverty.Those hopes are beginning to evolve following changes ingovernmentsin Eritrea, Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda and most recently in theDemocratic Republic of Congo, formerly Zaire.''Those countries have competent leaderships... who will notresort to looting their countries,'' said former Tanzania presidentJulius Nyerere, voicing a degree of optimism during a recentvisit to London.Nyerere, who ruled Tanzania from 1963 to 1985, said all thefive leaders -- Isiah Affwerki of Eritrea, Meles Zenawi ofEthiopia,Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Laurent-DesireKabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo -- got rid of hard-core Cold War dictators.The latest victim, to be swept by the broom of those 'youngturks', is Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire.''The Mobutus of Africa are on their way,'' Nyerere told apacked lecture, titled 'Africa Today and Tomorrow', at the LondonSchool of Economics over the weekend.He said most of African dictators like Mobutu, who abused andplundered their countries, were propped up by the superpowersduring the Cold War. ''And now that the Cold War is over...itis time they go.''Mobutu, toppled after 32 years in power, was a dour Cold Warera disciple of Washington. His role in the conflict in Angola,at the behest of the United States, has earned him the wrathof the Luanda government which played a leading role in the Kabilansurgency.''That new alliance runs from Eritrea on the Red Sea to Angolaon the Atlantic Ocean,'' said Keith Hart of the Africa StudiesCentre at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.At the heart of this sweeping revolution is Museveni whoseoverriding objective appears to be to change the political faceof the east and central Africa, adds Sir Anai Kelueljang, editorof the London-based Southern Sudan Bulletin magazine.Prominent in this alliance is Colonel John Garang, leader ofthe Sudan People's Liberation Army (SPLA), whose rag-tag rebelarmy has been battling successive governments in the Sudan sinceMay 1983.Garang, a contemporary of Museveni at the University of Dares Salaam in the 1970s, shares the same philosophy as those newcrop of African leaders. Garang cut his political teeth in Dares Salaam, where radical African socialists sojourned when Nyererewas in power in Tanzania.Nyerere strongly believes that the successful stories in Eritrea,Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congowould compel military regimes in the Sudan, Burundi, Sierra Leoneand Nigeria to democratise.But apart from Burundi and Sierra Leone, the Kabila-type ofinsurgency that overran Zaire in seven months is unlikely tohappen in Sudan and Nigeria.''The crisis in the Sudan is too complex. And it will not bea walkover in Khartoum as it happened in Zaire,'' said Kelueljang.Hassan al Turabi, a top Sudanese spiritual leader has warnedthat Sudan has the capacity to destabilise its neighbours. Heclaims Khartoum is ready to unleash hundreds of thousands ofEritrean, Ethiopian and Ugandan dissidents living in the Sudanto wreak havoc in their respective countries.As for Nigeria, it is chief among nations determined to ensurethat change in Africa suits its agenda. ''Stability in Nigeriais important for the peace in the entire West Africa sub-region,''Nyerere said. ''Without Nigeria there would have been a lot of instability in Liberia.''Nigeria is heading a motley West African peace-keeping force(Ecomog) in Liberia. Ecomog has also been mandated to monitorthe polls in Liberia, a small nation along the Atlantic Ocean,founded by freed slaves from the United States in the last century.Nigeria is also currently engaged in an unenviable effort toreverse a bloody military coup by junior army officers in SierraLeone.Nyerere expects General Sani Abacha of Nigeria to ditch hismilitary uniform for civilian attire -- like Flight LieutenantJerry Rawlings of Ghana -- if he is ever elected by his country'sestimated 100 million people in the 1998 proposed general elections.But for all military-ruled Nigeria's efforts by force of arms,Nyerere hopes that it will be the Museveni-led alliance of leaders,whose lands cut across Africa, that will provide the strengthto bring democratic stability to rest of Africa.Additionally, south of that buffer zone is the 11-nation SouthernAfrica Development Cooperation (SADC) group whose leaders suchas Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwehave made it clear that they will not tolerate any military regime in their region.SADC, powered by the might of South Africa, is the economicpowerhouse of Africa. ''I think that some of these crisis willdisappear when Africa begins forming regional blocs,'' said Hart.Nyerere said he expects the East African Community (EAC), beingrevived by Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and to include Rwanda andBurundi, to eventually merge with SADC to form a solid economicand political bloc.In West Africa, the Economic Commission of West African States(ECOWAS) grow until it is ready to merge with SADC into a singlebloc. Hart believes that the formation of such a bloc will helpAfrica, which commands a meagre 0.7 percent of world nationalproduct, to get out of the poverty trap. (END/IPS/MN/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/AFRICA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 09:42:08 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: US ImmigrationMessage-ID: < 970614094207_338576003@emout11.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.3787.emout11.mail.aol.com.866295726"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3787.emout11.mail.aol.com.866295726Content-ID: < 0_3787_866295727@emout11.mail.aol.com.1580 Content-type: text/plain...--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3787.emout11.mail.aol.com.866295726Content-ID: < 0_3787_866295727@emout11.mail.aol.com.1581 Content-type: text/plain;name="IMMIG.HTM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDATE=3D6/13/97TYPE=3DBACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=3D5-36669TITLE=3DIMMIGRATION/LATAMBYLINE=3DNEAL LAVONDATELINE=3DWASHINGTONCONTENT=3DVOICED AT: ==0DINTRO: A CONTROVERSIAL NEW U-S IMMIGRATION LAW IS IN THE NEWS =AGAIN. A FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS THAT, AT LEAST FOR NOW, HE WILL NOTBLOCK IMPLEMENTATION OF THE LAW. AND THE MEASURE IS ALSO AT THE =HEART OF A DISPUTE WHICH THREATENS LAST MONTH'S BIPARTISAN BUDGETAGREEMENT NEGOTIATED BETWEEN THE PRESIDENT AND CONGRESS. =WHATEVER IS EVENTUALLY DECIDED IN WASHINGTON ON IMMIGRATION COULDHAVE LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES FOR MILLIONS OF PEOPLE AROUND THE =WORLD. VOA'S NEAL LAVON HAS MORE IN THIS BACKGROUND REPORT.=0DTEXT: EXPERTS SAY THAT ROUGHLY 800-THOUSAND LEGAL IMMIGRANTS, ANDAS MANY AS 300-THOUSAND ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, ENTER THE UNITED =STATES ANNUALLY. ABOUT 50 YEARS FROM NOW, DEMOGRAPHERS EXPECT THEU-S POPULATION TO HAVE REACHED NEARLY 390 MILLION -- A RISE OF =ABOUT 125 MILLION OVER THE PRESENT LEVEL. POPULATION OFFICIALS =SAY IMMIGRATION WILL ACCOUNT FOR TWO-THIRDS OF THAT INCREASE.THESE PROJECTIONS LED THE CONGRESS AND THE PRESIDENT TO AGREE =LAST YEAR ON LEGISLATION LIMITING BENEFITS FOR BOTH LEGAL AND =ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS. MANY OF THOSE BENEFITS ARE STILL UNDER =DISCUSSION IN CONGRESSIONAL BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS. IN AN ERA OF =TIGHTENING BUDGETS AND INCREASING POPULATION, SOME ECONOMIC =EXPERTS HAVE EVEN SUGGESTED LIMITING IMMIGRATION TO THE UNITED =STATES. THEY ARE OPPOSED BY FOREIGN AFFAIRS ANALYSTS WHO THINK =CURTAILING IMMIGRATION COULD FUEL UNREST AMONG AMERICA'S =NEIGHBORS IN CENTRAL AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN.JON BASIL UTLEY, OF THE COMPETITIVE ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE IN =WASHINGTON, BELIEVES THAT IMMIGRATION IS LARGELY A DOMESTIC =POLITICAL ISSUE AND THAT IMMIGRATION IS GOOD FOR AMERICA.=0D// UTLEY ACT //=0DIT'S VERY MUCH A DOMESTIC POLITICAL ISSUE, ITHINK. AND MOST AMERICANS, ON AN INDIVIDUAL =BASIS, ARE GENEROUS. THEY THINK PEOPLE =SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO BRING THEIR FAMILIES INAND SUCH. BUT THERE'S SO MANY PEOPLE COMING,THERE'S A NATURAL REACTION. AGAIN, THE OLD =MARXIST VIEW IS THAT THERE'S ONLY A FIXED =AMOUNT OF WEALTH AND IF ONE PERSON TAKES A =JOB, ANOTHER LOSES IT. ACTUALLY, OF COURSE, =IMMIGRANTS CREATE NEW JOBS AND GENERALLY =HAVE BENEFITTED THE COUNTRY TREMENDOUSLY.=0D// END ACT //=0DBUT PRO-IMMIGRANT GROUPS IN THE UNITED STATES ARE =FEARFUL THAT THE LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YEAR, AS WELL =AS NEW LAWS PASSED THIS YEAR, COULD ALSO FORCE THE =DEPORTATION OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF IMMIGRANTS. AT =PARTICULAR RISK ARE AN ESTIMATED 300-THOUSAND REFUGEES =FROM CENTRAL AMERICA WHO FLED THE REGION'S WARS IN THE =1980S.THURSDAY'S [6/12] ANNOUNCEMENT BY U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE =JAMES LAWRENCE KING THAT, AT THIS TIME, HE WOULD NOT =BLOCK ENFORCEMENT OF THOSE IMMIGRATION LAWS LED =PRO-IMMIGRANT ADVOCATES TO WORRY ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY =OF MASS DEPORTATIONS BACK TO LATIN AMERICA.LARRY BIRNS, CHAIRMAN OF THE COUNCIL ON HEMISPHERIC =AFFAIRS, POINTS OUT THE ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES FOR THE =REGION IF SUCH DEPORTATIONS TAKE PLACE.=0D// BIRNS ACT // ==0DTHE POOL OF IMMIGRANTS THREATENED WITH =DEPORTATION REMIT BACK TO EL SALVADOR, FOR =EXAMPLE, 1.2 BILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR, WHICH ISMORE INCOME FOR THAT COUNTRY THAN ANY OF ITS =EXPORTS. SO WE'RE TALKING ABOUT BIG BUCKS, AND =BIG POLICY.=0D// END ACT //=0D=0D/// OPT // IMMIGRATION IS ALSO AT THE HEART OF AN ONGOING DISPUTEOVER WELFARE POLICY IN CONGRESS. REPUBLICANS WANT TO CHANGE THE =TERMS UNDER WHICH LEGAL IMMIGRANTS RECEIVE PUBLIC ASSISTANCE. =DEMOCRATS THREATEN THAT ANY CHANGES COULD WRECK THE BIPARTISAN =BUDGET AGREEMENT REACHED BETWEEN THE PRESIDENT AND CONGRESS. /// =END OPT ///SINCE THE UNITED STATES WAS FOUNDED BY IMMIGRANTS, AND CONSIDERS =ITSELF A NATION OF IMMIGRANTS, ANY DECISION ON THIS EMOTIONAL ANDSUBJECTIVE TOPIC IS LIKELY TO ENGENDER FURTHER CONTROVERSY. =(SIGNED)=0DNEB/NL/EH=0D13-Jun-97 12:06 PM EDT (1606 UTC)NNNN=0DSource: Voice of America=2E--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3787.emout11.mail.aol.com.866295726--------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 09:54:05 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CONGO-BMessage-ID: < 970614095403_1957849609@emout18.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.3080.emout18.mail.aol.com.866296443"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3080.emout18.mail.aol.com.866296443Content-ID: < 0_3080_866296443@emout18.mail.aol.com.1644 Content-type: text/plain...--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3080.emout18.mail.aol.com.866296443Content-ID: < 0_3080_866296443@emout18.mail.aol.com.1645 Content-type: text/plain;name="CONGO.HTM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDATE=3D6/12/97TYPE=3DBACKGROUND REPORTNUMBER=3D5-36650TITLE=3DCONGO: OLD FOES SETTLE SCORESBYLINE=3DMAXIM KNIAZKOVDATELINE=3DWASHINGTONCONTENT=3DVOICED AT: ==0DINTRO: AS FIGHTING CONTINUES IN CONGO-BRAZZAVILLE, AFRICA =WATCHERS IN THE UNITED STATES SEE THE CONFLICT AS YET ANOTHER =EPISODE IN THE LONG-RUNNING FEUD BETWEEN CONGO'S MAIN POLITICAL =RIVALS. THEY SAY RIVALRY BETWEEN PRESIDENT PASCAL LISSOUBA AND =FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO GOES BACK YEARS. BUT AS =V-O-A'S MAXIM KNIAZKOV REPORTS, AFRICA EXPERTS BELIEVE THE =FIGHTING ALSO REFLECTS OLD DIVISIONS WITHIN CONGOLESE SOCIETY.=0DTEXT: FIVE-YEARS AGO, WHEN CONGOLESE VOTERS TOOK PART IN THE =FIRST MULTI-PARTY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AFTER 13-YEARS OF MARXISTRULE, IT SEEMED DEMOCRACY HAD TRIUMPHED OVER VIOLENCE.=0DBUT FIERCE FIGHTING BETWEEN GOVERNMENT TROOPS AND A MILITIA LOYALTO FORMER PRESIDENT DENIS SASSOU NGUESSO THAT ERUPTED IN =BRAZZAVILLE IN EARLY JUNE POINTED TO DEEP REMAINING DIVISIONS =WITHIN CONGOLESE SOCIETY. AFRICA EXPERTS SAY THESE GAPING RIFTS =STEM FROM DECADES-OLD POLITICAL, ETHNIC AND REGIONAL CONFLICTS =THAT DEMOCRATIC REFORMS APPEAR TO HAVE SMOTHERED BUT FAILED TO =EXTINGUISH. ==0DA SENIOR FELLOW AT THE WORLD POLICY INSTITUTE, ADONIS HOFFMAN, =SEES THE FIGHTING IN BRAZZAVILLE AS AN ATTEMPT BY MR. SASSOU =NGUESSO TO REVERSE HIS DEFEAT IN THE 1992 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.=0D/// ACT ONE HOFFMAN /// ==0DHE WAS NEVER REALLY PREPARED TO ACCEPT THAT AND, IN FACTMANAGED, ALTHOUGH AS AN OPPOSITION FIGURE, TO KEEP =CONTROL OVER THE FORCES THAT WERE LOYAL TO HIM. AND SO,THIS IS REALLY A REPLAY OR AN EFFORT ON THE PART OF MR. =SASSOU NGUESSO TO RECLAIM WHAT HE BELIEVES WAS THE POWERTHAT WAS TAKEN FROM HIM. ==0D/// END ACT /// ==0DTHE POWER STRUGGLE BETWEEN MR. SASSOU NGUESSO AND PRESIDENT =PASCAL LISSOUBA GOES BACK A LONG WAY. A CO-FOUNDER OF THE =CONGOLESE LABOR PARTY THAT INTRODUCED MARXIST RULE TO CONGO IN =THE LATE 1960'S, MR. SASSOU NGUESSO HAS BEEN ON THE FOREFRONT OF =CONGO'S POLITICAL LIFE FOR MOST OF ITS INDEPENDENT HISTORY. ==0DPRESIDENT LISSOUBA HELD A STRING OF HIGH-LEVEL BUT TECHNOCRATIC =GOVERNMENT JOBS. BUT HE WAS SWEPT BY A POLITICAL PURGE IN THE =1970'S AND ENDED UP IN EXILE IN FRANCE. ANALYSTS SAY HIS =DOWNFALL COINCIDED WITH A RISE THROUGH PARTY RANKS OF MR. SASSOU =NGUESSO, WHO ASSUMED POWER IN 1979. ==0DBUT AN AFRICAN HISTORY PROFESSOR WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF =WISCONSIN, FLORENCE BERNAULD, SAYS WHAT SEEMS TO BE PERSONAL =RIVALRY IN FACT REFLECTS MORE FUNDAMENTAL DIVISIONS WITHIN =CONGOLESE SOCIETY.=0D/// BERNAULD ACT ///=0DBASICALLY, FROM 1960 TO 1990, THE BASIC OPPOSITION WAS =BETWEEN THE NORTH AND THE SOUTH, WITH THE NORTH BEING =THE POLITICAL BASE OF MR. SASSOU NGUESSO AND MOST OF THEMILITARY REGIME FROM 1960, OR 1968 ACTUALLY, TO 1990. =AND THE OPPOSITION WAS BASED IN THE SOUTH. OF COURSE, =ALL OF THESE TWO CONSTITUENCIES THERE ARE EXTREMELY =DIVIDED. ==0D/// END ACT /// ==0DANALYSTS SAY THAT FAULT LINE IS EVIDENT IN PRESENT CLASHES. THE =REBEL MILITIA IS REPRESENTED ESSENTIALLY BY THE NORTHERN MBOSHI =ETHNIC GROUP, WHILE GOVERNMENT SUPPORTERS ARE DOMINATED BY ETHNICKOUYOU FROM THE SOUTH. ==0DEXPERTS ALSO SAY CONGO'S FRAGILE DEMOCRACY WAS DEALT A STAGGERINGBLOW IN 1993, WHEN IN THE WAKE OF A PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION PARTY =LEADERS ARMED THEIR SUPPORTERS. THESE PRIVATE MILITIAS TOOK ON =EACH OTHER THAT SAME YEAR, LEAVING TWO THOUSAND DEAD IN =BRAZZAVILLE STREETS. ==0DTHIS FRAGMENTATION OF SOCIETY, SAY MANY EXPERTS, HAS ALLOWED =INSTABILITY TO CREEP IN. MS. BERNAULD BELIEVES SOME FOREIGN =INTERESTS MAY BE TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT. ==0D/// ACT THREE BERNAULD /// ==0DSOME PEOPLE THINK -- AND I THINK THAT IS PROBABLY TRUE =-- THAT MR. SASSOU NGUESSO HAS A LOT OF CONNECTIONS IN =FRANCE, NOT IN THE GOVERNMENT BUT WITH PRIVATE =INTERESTS. IT'S OBVIOUS THAT HE HAS A LOT OF ACCESS TO =WEAPONS AND MILITARY EQUIPMENT AND HE HAS A LOT OF =POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC CONNECTIONS WITH SOME FRENCH =PEOPLE. ==0D/// END ACT /// ==0DCONGO'S WARRING PARTIES MAINTAIN THEY ARE FOR PRESERVATION OF =DEMOCRACY AND INSIST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS SCHEDULED FOR THE ENDOF JULY MUST GO ON. BUT WITH THE CAPITAL CARVED UP INTO HOSTILE =ENCLAVES AND THE COUNTRY DIVIDED, EXPERTS SAY IT IS HARD TO =IMAGINE ANY KIND OF NORMAL BALLOTING. THEY SAY CONGO'S DEMOCRACYWILL PROBABLY NEED SOME TIME TO RECOVER, AFTER GUNS FINALLY FALL =SILENT. (SIGNED)=0DNEB/MAX/RAE=0D12-Jun-97 10:18 AM EDT (1418 UTC)NNNN=0DSource: Voice of America=2E--PART.BOUNDARY.0.3080.emout18.mail.aol.com.866296443--------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 09:59:22 -0400 (EDT)From: ASJanneh@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegal & The GambiaMessage-ID: < 970614095921_-1295439732@emout16.mail.aol.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: multipart/mixed;boundary="PART.BOUNDARY.0.12826.emout16.mail.aol.com.866296761"--PART.BOUNDARY.0.12826.emout16.mail.aol.com.866296761Content-ID: < 0_12826_866296761@emout16.mail.aol.com.1781 Content-type: text/plain...--PART.BOUNDARY.0.12826.emout16.mail.aol.com.866296761Content-ID: < 0_12826_866296761@emout16.mail.aol.com.1782 Content-type: text/plain;name="SENGAM.HTM"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable Gambia, Senegal Confer On Border Security http://ww= w.fordvehicles.com/windstar" target=3D"_top">

Click Here http://www.africanews.org/PANA/images/panabar.gif "> Gambia, Senegal Confer On Border Security June 13, 1997 DAKAR, Senegal (PANA)- Gambia and Senegal reaffirmed Fridaythe need to tighten frontier security as a measure againstorganized cross-border criminal activity. This commitment came at a m=inisterial meeting in Dakar, theSenegalese capital, between the two neighbouring countries. Themeeting was part of the itinerary of the two-day visit Thursdayby Gambian Interior Minister Mamadou Bojang. Development is impossib=le without security , Bojang said. Senegal's Armed Forces Minister C=heikh Hamidou Kane calledfor more frequent meetings. Both ministers said that thesocio-cultural heritage common to Gambia and Senegal should helpin building trust between the two countries. = Copyright © 1997 Panafrican News Ag=ency. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location,published or used for broadcast without written authorizationfrom thePanafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: [ Daily News | Sports | Economics | Environment | Science & Health | Weekly Review ] --PART.BOUNDARY.0.12826.emout16.mail.aol.com.866296761--------------------------------Date: Sat, 14 Jun 1997 23:55:27 +0100From: Bahary < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: News of VoiceMessage-ID: < 33A3215B.763E@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDATE=6/14/97TYPE=CORRESPONDENT REPORTNUMBER=2-215725TITLE=BRAZZAVILLE /SAT. O'NITER (S-O)BYLINE=JOHN PITMANDATELINE=KINSHASACONTENT=VOICED AT:INTRO: REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE TWO WARRING SIDES IN THEREPUBLIC OF CONGO WILL MEET SUNDAY IN GABON FOR PEACE TALKS.FROM KINSHASA, VOA'S JOHN PITMAN REPORTS THE TALKS COME AS THECITY ENJOYS A SECOND NIGHT OF RELATIVE CALM.TEXT: THE SILENCE OVER BRAZZAVILLE IS BROKEN ONLY OCCASIONALLYBY GUNFIRE OR A MORTAR EXPLOSION -- AND THE INTERVALS OF CALMARE GETTING LONGER.SATURDAY SAW THE FIRST MEETING BETWEEN ENVOYS FROM PRESIDENTPASCAL LISSOUBA AND OPPOSITION MILITIA LEADER -- FORMER PRESIDENTDENIS SASSOU NGUESSO. THE MEETING WAS BRIEF, BUT APPARENTLYSUCCESSFUL. ON SUNDAY, THE REPRESENTATIVES WILL FLY TO THEGABONESE CAPITAL, LIBREVILLE, FOR TALKS MEDIATED BY GABON'SPRESIDENT, OMAR BONGO.THE LIBREVILLE TALKS ARE BEING CALLED "PRELIMINARY," AND WILLLIKELY ONLY FOCUS ON IMMEDIATE ISSUES, SUCH AS HOW TO GUARANTEETHE INFORMAL CEASEFIRE NOW IN PLACE. FUTURE TALKS MAY ALSOADDRESS THE POSSIBILITY OF A PERSONAL MEETING BETWEEN THE TWORIVAL LEADERS, AND HOW TO ENSURE SECURITY DURING NEXT MONTH'SPRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS.FIGHTING ERUPTED IN BRAZZAVILLE ON JUNE 5TH, WHEN GOVERNMENTTROOPS MOVED TO DEMILITARIZE THE CAPITAL IN ADVANCE OF THOSEELECTIONS, WHICH ARE STILL SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE.HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN KILLED IN THE VIOLENCE. WITNESSESSAY MOST OF THE VICTIMS ARE CIVILIANS. (SIGNED)NEB/JP/KL14-Jun-97 3:18 PM EDT (1918 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 72*************************