Momodou
Denmark
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:53:49
Hello fellow members,
As you can see this topic is rather very conversial and I would rather
put it on the net for any welcoming comment.
What I really think about the attempt to destabilise the coup in
neibouring Sierre Leone moreover they are our African family members. I
think it is high time someone stopped some of the unjustifiable coups in
Africa which had contibuted to the major downfalls of many African states.
Some of the coups could be justifiable, like for leaders who think that a
country's wealth is theirs and do not even consider whether the mass
population are starving or not and mismanage a country's electoral system
whereby deselection is inevitable - to my opinion I would not
say that this should be the only option but, atleast it has some causes.
With reference to Sierra Leone, this country have suffered alot in past
coups with so many thousands of innocent and intelligent people left
dead, just recently they went back to democratic restoration and here
comes another fools who wants to enrich themselves and spoil it again
for the innocence.
I think we the African people should WELCOME this initiative by The
West
African States trying to void this stupid thing. Let me give you one
serious example which makes me sick in my brain.
Some time back, in this particular country, a coup happened and basically
that particular leader tries to give in to the democratic elections
before the due date he was overthrown. Luckily he found his way to
England in a place called Warwick University doing A' level exams.
How many people out there would agree with me that this is nonesense how
would the English people look at Sierra Leone, who their once a leader is
currently doing A' levels in their country.
Does this make any sense?
If we didn't welcome it, say it is unsuccessful, any one could start up
this mess again and The West will feel sorry for us again by sending their
stupid Aids again namely - blankets, expired canned food, flour, etc.
Whereby, we ourselves could put a stop to it, starting by supporting this
initiative of the West African States.
Date: Sun, 01 Jun 97 14:42:52 EDT
I have been out of town for the past three weeks and have just become aware of
the fact that a presentation by Dr. Nyang was on tv. I do not know the content
of the presentation since I did not have the opportunity to check it out until
it had been presented; however, I believe it is an interesting presentation ba
sed on comments made by members on this list. In any event, I am wondering if
any list member might have taped the program and might want to give other membe
rs the opportunity to get a copy for viewing. If any one has taped the program
would you let us know so that, unless prohibited, we can make a copy.
Thanks
Date: Mon, 2 Jun 1997 16:17:00 +0900 (JST)
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Negotiators struck a deal with soldiers Sunday to end a week-long coup in Sierra Leone and bring
back deposed civilian president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, diplomats and mediators said.
"The latest is that a deal has been cut. Everything should be in place in a day or two," a senior diplomat told Reuters after a round of
negotiations hosted by British High Commisioner (ambassador) Peter Penfold.
Penfold and Nigerian High Commissioner Chidi Abubakar have been hosting a series of secret preliminary talks culminating in a
comprehensive meeting Sunday.
A veteran Sierra Leonean politician who participated in the talks said a formal announcement was expected after a final meeting at
Penfold's residence scheduled for Sunday afternoon to be attended by coup leader Major Johnny Paul Koromah.
The diplomat said rebels of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), who have been fighting a bush war since 1991 and have allied
themselves with the coupmakers, were still opposed to a settlement and had not been part of the negotiations.
Under the agreement, a Nigerian-led West African force assembling in Freetown since last Sunday's coup, would deploy to secure key
points and keep order in the capital, said the diplomat, who asked not to be named.
The diplomat said the agreement had all the elements of what the international community had been demanding since junior officers
deposed Kabbah -- "The return of the president, the handover of power by the coupmakers."
Kabbah fled to neighboring Guinea last Sunday and sought help from West African leaders.
As a gesture toward the coupmakers, Kabbah's cabinet would be shuffled to reflect some of their grievances. The coup leaders have
accused Kabbah of failing to consolidate a peace deal with RUF and of causing tension between the country's ethnic groups.
It was not immediately clear how the agreement had addressed concerns of the coupmakers for safe conduct and possible asylum
abroad -- the subject of preliminary discussions brokered by Abubakar.
With the coupmakers on board, it should be easier for the ECOMOG regional force, which also includes Ghanaian and Guinean troops,
to deal with RUF rebels who have poured into the capital since the coup, diplomats said.
Diplomats said the RUF's resistance to a deal had already led to serious rifts between its commanders and the coup leaders. Sierra
Leonean sources said two people had been killed in gunfights between RUF rebels and soldiers inside Koromah's military headquarters
on a Freetown beachfront.
Sunday morning, helicopters from a U.S. Navy ship off Freetown evacuated the last Americans and Europeans who had taken refuge in
two beachside hotels from the widespread looting and violence which followed the coup.
"All those that wanted to go were evacuated," Commodore Greg Ertel said from the helicopter carrier Kearsarge.
Britain chartered a DC10 to fly 200 evacuated Britons from the Guinean capital Conakry to London's Stansted airport on Sunday night.
Anxious Nigerian, Ghanaian and Gambian residents milled around the Mammy Yoko Hotel with their consular officers looking for ways
to get them out.
A privately chartered boat docked nearby was expected to carry Lebanese nationals to Conakry later Sunday.
One group of European arrived in Italy Sunday from Guinea. "Some of the rebels shot at the door of my room to try and get in," Briton
Joe Dogherty from Bath told Italian reporters at Rome's main Fiumicino airport.
"Others had their houses looted. We had problems getting food, all the shops were closed or burned. There were armed men in the
streets and we all sought refuge where we could."
Date: Mon, 02 Jun 1997 13:29:36 -0700
From: blaha
Date: Mon, 2 Jun 1997 15:04:55 -0400 (EDT)
From: Binta Njie
From: Binta Njie <njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Traditionalism and governance
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.93.970602144033.17609A-100000@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Dr. Nyang has been informed of this message and he promised to discuss his
presentation with list members of our Bantaba. He has been teaching a
course at Hartford for the past six months and will be returning home to
the Washington D.C area in a couple of weeks.
On Fri, 30 May 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
> I just watched part of a Voice of America panel discussion on "Reporting
> on Africa" with Dr. Nyang and Wole Soyinka on the C-SPAN network.
>
> Dr. Nyang gave a very provocative presentation on governance and
> traditionalism. I thought since we are lucky enough to have him as a
> member of this list, perhaps he could give us a synopsis of his
> presentation to start what I believe would be a very interesting
> discussion, especially as the subject relates to The Gambia.
>
> Unfortunately for those here in the U.S., I don't know when C-Span will
> rebroadcast the programme but it would be worth finding out if you
> haven't seen it already.
>
> Peace.
>
> Lat
>
Date: Tue, 3 Jun 1997 10:29:55 -0400 (EDT)
Date: Tue, 3 Jun 1997 10:39:36 -0400 (EDT)
Michael J. Gomez,
Please send me your a copy of your article on natural Resource
management in Africa. I had a glance at it and I think its worth a
thorough reading before I make any comments.
Malanding jaiteh
Date: Tue, 3 Jun 1997 19:12:16 +0200
Date: 04 Jun 1997 09:39:53 +0200
****************************AFRICA
UPDATE**********************************
CONTENTS
1. Sierra Leone: OAU delegates cheer Freetown bombardment
2. Sierra Leone: Zimbabwean Group Opposes Intervention
3. Sierra Leone: Nigeria Defends Position On Sierra Leone
4. OAU: African First Ladies Map Out Ways To Get Peace
5. OAU: Africa Inaugurates Economic Community
6. Namibia: Swapo's administration in a shambles
7. SA: COSATU strike hits Western Cape clothing industry hardest
8. SA: PW Botha's book out soon
***************************NEWS and
BACKGROUND******************************
1. OAU delegates cheer Freetown bombardment
The Star (South Africa), 3/6/97
Harare - The bombardment of Freetown by Nigerian forces echoed across the
continent to Harare yesterday, where Africa's leaders implicitly endorsed
the action by saying all steps must be taken to restore democratically
elected government to Sierra Leone.
"Where democracy has been usurped, let us do all in our power to restore
it
to the people. Neighbouring states, regional groups and international
organisations must all play their parts to restore Sierra Leone's
constitutional and democratic government, said UN secretary-general Kofi
Annan, at the opening of the 33rd OAU heads of state summit here.
Applause greeted Annan's call to bring down the military junta in Sierra
Leone. He said Africa's leaders "expressed their revulsion at the coup
against a duly elected government by a military clique".
Similar sentiments were voiced by the new OAU chairman, Zimbabwean
President
Robert Mugabe. "Democracy must be restored in Sierra Leone as a matter of
urgency," he said.
"We condemn the usurpers of power in Sierra Leone," said OAU
secretary-general Salim Ahmed Salim. "It is in the interests of Sierra
Leone
and Africa that everything must be done to restore constitutional legality
in that country."
Some delegates to the summit privately expressed disquiet that action in
Sierra Leone was taken by Nigeria, itself headed by a military junta that
overthrew the democratic process.
A Nigerian delegate defended his country's action: "Nigeria is acting on
behalf of the Economic Community of West African States to maintain the
peace process in Sierra Leone."
2. Nigeria Defends Position On Sierra Leone
Panafrican News Agency, June 3, 1997
HARARE, Zimbabwe - Nigerian foreign minister Tom Ikimi said on Tuesday in
Harare his country is trying to restore order in Sierra Leone whose
government was ousted in a military coup last month.
Ikimi told Ziana that his country had sent its forces to help Sierra Leone
in pursuit of the common goal of trying to bring peace and stability to
the
West African region.
"This is not interference," he said. "We, as Ecowas (the Economic
Community
of West African States), have always been interested in explosive
situations
that take place in our region which we see as endangering civilian lives
and
disturb peace.
"Together with the international community we must not allow such a
situation to continue.
"Nigeria is going to ensure that peace, stability and a legitimate
government are restored in Sierra Leone."
Sierra Leone President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah was ousted from power by rebels
led by Major Johnny Koromah on Africa Day (May 25).
Reports from the capital, Freetown, said the rebels, who had taken some
people hostage, were trying to use them as a bargaining chip to further
their interests.
More than 12 people were reported to have died during the Nigerian
offensive
launched on Monday.
The United Nations and the OAU have condemned the coup and demanded that
rebel leaders should restore the ousted government.
Ikimi is representing the Nigerian head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, at the
33rd Summit of heads of state and government of the Organisation of
African
Unity, which entered its second day here on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's human rights watchdog, Zimrights, on Tuesday served
Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Secretary General, Salim Ahmed Salim,
with an open letter protesting the intervention by Nigerian-led forces to
reverse a May 25 coup in Sierra Leone.
In the letter, also circulated to the press and delegates at the 33rd OAU
summit in Harare, Zimrights said: "As a human rights organisation, we
would
like to register our categorical protest at the intervention by
Nigerian-led
forces to reverse an eight-day old coup by Sierra Leonian troops.
"Zimrights believes that the current intervention by Nigerian-led troops
in
Sierra Leone is an attempt by some quarters within the oau to cleanse
Nigeria's military of the late Ken Saro-wiwa's blood and, at the same
time,
exonerate the regime from its pariah status.
"It goes without saying that the OAU has become an ideological toy of
Nigeria because of its religio-economic influence in the sub-region and
huge
oil resources," said the letter, signed by Zimrights executive director,
David Chimhini.
There had been a "litany" of coups in Nigeria but the OAU had, in each
case,
"dogmatically" stuck to the provision of non-interference in the internal
affairs of a member state," said Zimrights.
"Zimrights disapproves of 'big brother' politics which tramples on the
rights and freedoms of minorities."
5. Africa Inaugurates Economic Community
Panafrican News Agency, June 3, 1997
HARARE, Zimbabwe - African leaders met Tuesday for their inaugural session
of the African Economic Community which is geared to become a force in
ridding the continent of its poverty.
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, who assumed the chairmanship of the
53-member Organization of African Unity at its 33rd summit in Harare, said
the establishment of the highest organ of the community constituted a
standard by which Africa's future economic policies would be judged.
The event was witnessed by 28 heads of state and government and three
prime
ministers. Mugabe said the occasion crowned efforts stretching several
decades made by the O.A.U., resulting in several resolutions and
declarations which laid a firm political foundation for the establishment
of
the community.
Mugabe, speaking on the second day of the summit, emphasised that the
pillars of the community were the African regional integration bodies
specified in the Abuja Treaty adopted June 1991, which came into force in
1994.
Mugabe said the entry into force of the Abuja Treaty, establishing the
AEC,
vindicated the vision and commitment of successive generations of African
leaders who believed that the continent could never be independent unless
it
took responsibility for its economic and political destiny.
What African countries are now required to do, Mugabe said, was to
integrate
their markets and transform their economies currently characterised by low
levels of industrialisation, high dependence on international trade,
extremely low levels of intra-African trade and small markets.
The community, he said, should make it possible for African countries to
produce competitive products that would enjoy preferential treatment in
African markets.
He noted that Africa faced a hostile external economic environment induced
by forces outside its control. For example, he said African countries
continued to be exporters of raw materials and minerals whose prices they
did not control.
Over the years, he added, the value of exports had been declining and yet
the cost of importing manufactured products had been on the increase.
Africa and the entire developing world, he said, were subjected to hostile
policies by the World Trade Organization and international financial
institutions.
It would appear that there is a coordinated political agenda by the north,
which controls these institutions, aimed at suppressing the development of
developing countries, he said.
Africa must build bridges of solidarity with other affected countries in
the
ACP, group of 77 and the non-aligned movement, Mubage said. Together we
must
resist the recolonisation of our countries under a facade of programmes to
safeguard the global environment or globalisation.
Through the inaugural session of the AEC, he said, the continent had sent
a
strong signal that it was now empowering itself to defeat the indignities
of
poverty, hunger and disease through targeted joint actions in social,
economic and political spheres.
STATE DEPARTMENT ISSUES CABLE DESCRIBING NEW F-1 PUBLIC SCHOOL TUITION
REIMBURSEMENT RULES
The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of
1996 contains a provision requiring F-1 students attending secondary
school in the US to reimburse the school district for the "full,
unsubsidized per capita cost of education" covering the period of
proposed study. In the absence of Immigration and Naturalization
Service rules on the subject, the State Department has issued a cable
to all consular posts advising on how to rule in such cases.
According to the State Department, the intent of the rule is that F-1
students not be educated at public expense. Therefore, school
districts should base the reimbursement as closely as possible on
their per student expenditure of public revenues. This is not
necessarily the same as their non-resident tuition fee. Under the
above parameter, school districts are not free to charge whatever they
wish nor are they permitted to charge nothing at all.
Consular posts are directed to give some latitude to school districts
since per capita educational expenditures can vary dramatically
depending on the size, location and extent of the program. Statewide
per capita costs range from $3,400 to $10,000 though it is understood
that some programs fall below state averages and may even fall below
the lowest state's average. However, the State Department states that
"It seems unlikely (though not impossible) that a U.S. school
district's annual per capita expenditure would be less than $2,000."
It is permissible, however, to charge less than the full annual rate
if a student is attending for only part of a school year.
Where consular officers find a figure too low, they are instructed to
request more information from the school district.
Also important is the requirement that a school district actually
collect the student's reimbursement BEFORE the visa is issued. Failure
to collect the reimbursement in advance will result in a denial of the
F-1 visa application. The reimbursement payment should be noted on the
I-20 and the I-20 should be notarized to indicate this payment or the
school district should issue a notarized letter on official letterhead
indicating payment of the reimbursement amount.
School districts are also reminded that just because the school
district has classified someone as a resident does not mean they can
avoid the reimbursement. According to the State Department, "Simply,
if the student requires F-1 status to attend a public school, then the
provisions of INA section 214(I) apply, regardless of the school
district's definition of resident." The same holds true for US
resident sponsors who pay local school taxes. This fact is not
relevant to determining whether reimbursement is required.
Date: Wed, 4 Jun 1997 20:13:43 -0400 (EDT)
Greetings,
My Name is David Gilden and in 1978 after hearing the kora jali, Batrou Sekou
Kouyate of Mali, have been interested Manding music & culture
ever since.
My first trip to The Gambia was in 1989, and I have returned many times
to study kora and live with the Jali families of Gambia, Mali and Senegal.
As a result I am one of North America's only professional musicians who
has been playing the kora for over 10 years,
If you would like more information on my background or are looking for a
resource about Manding and related music's please feel free to visit my
web site: http://www.drive.net/kora.htm
Peace,
Dave Gilden (webmaster and kora musician)
Date: Wed, 4 Jun 1997 22:11:56 -0400 (EDT)
From: Gunjur@aol.com
Date: Thu, 05 Jun 1997 01:35:08 -0400
> That summit in Harare concerning the establishment of an "economic community"
> on the African continent and Mugabe's comments really addreses some of the
> topics discussed on the Gambia-L lately. It sounds like a bright begining
> indeed if all the ideas are implemented. l also think that the "First Ladies"
> agenda is "right on time".
I agree. This OAU summit must go down in history as one of the most
productive. I hope the organisation can follow up in a strong manner.
Perhaps now that Salim is on his last term, he will use the opportunity
to make the OAU a much more significant organisation and thus make his
mark in history.
I think for this new African Economic Community, strength should be
garnered upwards from a regional basis to the continent. SADC, the
southern African community seems to be setting the path as a very strong
one. The eastern African community also seems to be gaining strength
with some of their recently announced initiatives and they also seem to
have formed an alliance of sorts with SADC. Central Africa has gone
through all sorts of political changes but their own links are now very
close and all indications are that they too will also form a strong
alliance with SADC.
As the northern Arabic states have always maintained relatively close
ties, both politically and economic, this leaves ECOWAS. As I see it
the biggest hurdles for us are Nigeria's leadership role and the
Anglo-Franco divide. Nigeria is THE super-power of the region and
relations between them and South Africa, the SADC leader, has not been
good but hopefully the events in Sierra Leone and the way their role
there plays out may place Nigeria on better terms with the non West
African countries.
Within ECOWAS, the French West African or CFA countries are crucial to
the success of a stronger economic community especially since these
countries are dispersed among other countries in the region. CFA
countries are forming stronger economic ties but they are not
incorporating the rest of ECOWAS. I think this goes back to the
showdown between Cote D'Iviore and Nigeria for economic supremacy in the
region. This has to end. All communities have their leaders - South
Africa, Kenya, Zaire, Egypt etc. and we must come to the realisation
that ours is Nigeria. We too, the non CFA countries, must also try to
use the CFA structure as basis of strengthening ECOWAS as whole. Like
the OAU, ECOWAS also needs a better organisation or secretariat to catch
up with rest of the communities in the continent and to make the new
African Economic Community the success it needs to be.
A word on the Sierra Leone situation since there has not been that much
discussion on the subject. Again from the OAU standpoint, the fact that
the Organisation is finally ending their tight lipped policy on coup
d'etats is a much needed step in the right direction. The unifying
factor on this issue seems to be that none of the leaders, who
incidentally run the organisation, want to be overthrown - even those
who came to power that way. Hopefully this will be the dawn of a new
era as far as democracy is concerned in Africa. While the role that his
government is playing in Sierra Leone will without doubt help boost his
image, Sani Abacha now has even more pressure to make sure that some
acceptable semblance of democracy enters Nigeria on his watch and that
is good for all of us.
Some people have condemned Nigeria for the role that they are playing in
the aftermath of the coup in Sierra Leone but I think they should be
commended. They could have just walked away as they did in The Gambia,
where they played an even greater role in internal security before our
coup, but they did not. Perhaps they honestly believed there was no
reasonable justification in Freetown's case, where the government was
barely 14 month's old, or perhaps they moved out of sheer embarrassment
but taking into account how this might reverse a historical trend in the
region if anything else, I think it they should be supported.
Peace.
Lat
Date: Thu, 05 Jun 1997 08:28:44 -0400
From: Andy Lyons
The message below was posted to The Gambia Resource page. If anyone can
help, please reply directly to the sender <Chaldean@bway.net>. Thanks.
>I am going to attend the Roots Homecoming Festival
>in Gambia. I will spend 5 weeks there. I am leaving
>Wed June 11. Does any one have advice on things I
>should be wary of or things I should definitly do
>while there. Please e-mail me personally with
>your suggestions and comments.
>
>Thank You
>
>Lourdes-marie
>Chaldean@bway.net
Date: Thu, 5 Jun 1997 13:26:54 GMT
(http://www.travlang.com/languages/) has a number of online
mini-dictionaries for travelers on their web site, and the
management is interested in creating similar products for
Wolof and Mandinka. I have the list of words and phrases
that need to be translated, all very basic, and am seeking
assistance from a native speaker for the translations. (I
propose that the spellings used should conform to the U.S.
Peace Corps Wolof and Mandinka dictionaries, which to my
knowledge are the only Wolof and Mandinka guides available
for downloading on the internet - see The Gambia Resource
Page.) Once the translations are complete, there is the
possibility of creating associated sound files for the
pronunciations.
If anyone is interested in helping with this project for
either Wolof or Mandinka, please send me an email directly
at alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu.
Thanks.
Andy
The Gambia Resource Page
http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons
Date: Thu, 5 Jun 1997 15:37:33 +0200
From: Badara Joof
If you're asking whether it's a volunteer project, the answer is yes. (I'm
not getting paid anything to do this either.)
Andy
>> I have the list of words and phrases
>> that need to be translated, all very basic, and am seeking
>> assistance from a native speaker for the translations.
Date: Thu, 5 Jun 1997 15:50:53 +0200
From: Badara Joof
On the 1997 OAU meeting and the accomplishments, thus far,
achieved, I think the question the answer of which we would all
have to wait is will these proposals, agreements, joint mapped
cooperations be implemented? As we all know it has been the
tradition of many African organizations to formulate and not
carry out strategies. The tradition has been, as one of my
english teachers at Nusrat high school Badara Joof use to say,
"If it is say and done, in the African context it is say without
done."
Conventional wisdom tells us that formulated strategies have to
be implemented and evaluated in order to be effective. examples
of such effective strategies are being carried out in
organizations, institutions, etc., all over the world today. The
European Community is a prime example of this, an organization in
which time tables are set for the achievements of strategies and
all parties make it a point of duty to meet the time table
deadlines. To come closer to home, a prime example is the GAMTEL
company in The Gambia; a company that within ten fifteen years
has reached the targeted goal of providing effective and
efficient telecommunication to all Gambians.
Perhaps, and we hope, there is a new breed of rulers in Africa
that will make a difference; perhaps a new consciousness in
breeding in the OAU that recognizes that any sort of progress
requires self participation. It is well stated in the famous
wolof saying (ndimbal nacha fecka loho borom).
The difficulty is that it is virtually impossible for any
sustained development to take place in a chaotic environment
(politically, culturally, ethnically, etc.). For example, a
country that does not have a lasting political structure cannot
have a sustained economic development; the fact that one
government substitutes strategies for development of previous
governments with its own in an environment that governments can
be changed over night is not conducive for sustained progress.
The point I am making is apparent: coupled with the tradition of
lack of implementation of strategies of many of our organizations
is the lack of a stable environment. The enthusiasm, therefore,
should be there to recognize that this year's OAU annual meeting
is taking some kind of a positive direction in the formulation
stage of strategic planning; crucial, however, is the
implementation and evaluation stages of strategic planning.
peace
Mamadi Corra
Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 00:28:58 +0200
It sems to me an unwarranted generalistion to hold that Western or rather
U.S intervention in Africa was driven by the former's designs to gain
competitive advantage over its ideological enemies during the cold war.
Naturally, the cold war factor should be given serious and indeed adequate
consideration, eventhough this should not detract from the fact that the
West reacted, and intervened in the Third World for its own imperialistic
interests and will continue to do so as long as we remain powerless. Desert
Storm - the war against Iraq - has shown, beyond reasonable doubt, that the
West will always be prepared to go to war should its strategic interests be
threathened anywhere - irrespective of what disease the former Soviet Union
suffers. Many pundits in fact believed that the republic of Congo ( the
former Zaire) was one country for which the West would go to war because of
its strategic importance. [There are large deposits of manganese, vanadium,
and cobalt in this huge country. These are strategic minerals - vanadium
and cobalt are essential in aircraft manufacturing.] At this point in
Africa's political evolution it is of vital importance for us to be able to
identify those principal cultural and historical elements of our present
condition that should inform a sound basis for a progressive foreign policy
- an African perspective of the rest of the world. It should be remembered
that when the Western powers were slicing up Africa like a birthday cake in
between them, the former Soviet Union was not yet born, and Lenin was just
twelve years old....
....As for the discussion on Aid to Africa, I am of the opinion that the
"development" effort has not been afforded an adequate cultural
perspective. Eventhough we cannot live like self-sufficient islanders in
todays world, Aid in general has become, in large measure, a concept which
itself needs HELP. Aid is to be given, in the first place, in order to
eliminate the need for aid. In many instances, aid has been very helpful.
But it has also produced a dependency syndrome that makes a mockery of our
INDEPENDECE! I do not think we should mourn the departure of USAid from
Gambia. Instead we must simply do things by ourselves, and whoever wants to
help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Every
African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is
going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherished
ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must be
abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences?
What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and
sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for
learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings
amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance
conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for instance);
should we import cars and Evian water or tractors?
I think these may be some of the questions we may have to ask in order
to be able to formulate responsible policies for our development and
external aid. A huge problem is that those who normally formulate policy
are, like you and me,(and I should dare claim all the attendants at the
Zimbabwe summit) victims of
a compartmentalised mental order - effectively tailored into thinking like
Westerners even as we celebrate our Africanness. (Fantastic "warambas" on
Fridays, suits and ties the other days) :-)
We may of course support the importation of tractors, but we would also not
oppose the importation of cars - even if that could mean balance of
payments deficits.
Sidibeh.
Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 10:50:53 +0200
Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 12:25:31 +0100 (BST)
From: O BALDEH
syllabic structure of the gambian national languages as my memoire
focused on particularily on pulaar and have been helping the the
Curriculum Research and Development Centre in the Gambia to produce
instructional materials on the national languages.
Though most of the keyboards do not contain the alphabets of most of
these languages i can manage to write the translated scripts accordingly.
Hoping to hearing from you soon
si jamanobi
omar baldeh
------------------------------
I think you have some valid points when you say:
....help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Every
African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is
going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherished
ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must be
abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences?
What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and
sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for
learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings
amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance
conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for instanc....
My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country's are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere, Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self with.
Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not think that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems tend to be different.
to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for
learning in largely non-literate societies?...
I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than ever before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is useful at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent to school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.
Malanding
------------------------------
My name is Mballow as many Gambians know me.Any way i think
i might be able to help,if just i know the languages you wanna be help
with,because i think the little i speak in FULA,WOLOF,AND MANDINKA might
be helpful.
So any thing you fill i can do for you,please don't hesitate
to call. Thanks or in fula(allah tawnu mo wuri)
in wolof(kon-nak bae chi kanam)
in mandinka(fo Nnyato)
ALL THIS IS HAS DIFFERENT MEANING.
resurfaced in the press this week, following the still unconsolidated
ouster of Sierra Leone's President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah May 25.
"The tragedy in Sierra Leone offers an opportunity for the
deployment of Ecomog as a defender of popular democratic will," The
Guardian, a Lagos newspaper said.
However, Dakar's Sud Quotidien saw the deployment differently.
"Nigeria, with the complicity of Ecowas member states is creating
another centre of tension after having mismanaged the Liberian crisis,"
it said. "Nigeria is trying to make people forget its own abuse of
authority."
The paper wondered why, what it termed, "the blank cheque granted to
Nigeria, Guinea and Gambia" had not been offered to the coup leaders of
Sierra Leone.
However, the Dakar government daily, Le Soleil, said the Nigerian
action could be justified in that Kabbah, who was democratically
elected, asked for intervention by Ecowas countries. Moreover, it said,
Nigeria also has a bilateral defense treaty with Sierra Leone.
"However, what denies the operation against the Sierra Leonean junta
credibility is that it is conducted by Nigeria, which is not a model in
respecting the democratic principles in the name of which the junta is
being condemned," it said.
It noted that the European Union had just renewed a six-month
sanction against Nigeria because of the execution of Ogoni activist,
Ken Saro-Wiwa.
"That is why some suspect that, through his operation in Sierra
Leone, Abacha is trying to exercise regional leadership. This would
explain his swiftness (of military action) when all diplomatic means
had not yet been exhausted," it said.
"That said, if the international community really cares about
defending democracy, it must go beyond mere denunciations and use
peaceful means to pressure the junta into relinquishing power. Where
military force is necessary, it is up to the U.N. Security Council or
the O.A.U. to fully assume their responsibilities," it said.
Against the backdrop of the Sierra Leonean crisis, Sud Quotidien
also berated the O.A.U's conflict resolution body for what it said had
been its ineffectiveness.
The newspaper gave as examples, its acceptance of the recent
takeover of what was formerly Zaire by Laurent Kabila and the coups by
Pierre Buyoya in Burundi and Mainassara Bare's in Niger.
"All this leads to one fact: the OAU, far from carrying out
institutional and political changes to meet the aspirations of Africans
and adapt to the new international political context, is once again
crushed by the weight of its historical scourges compounded by new
ones, " it said.
"In fact," it said, "the old quarrels between so-called liberal
countries and revolutionary ones are being replaced by a rivalry
between Anglophone and Francophone countries."
Therefore it added, "As long as such rivalries continue, the O.A.U.
will never manage to establish legal standards nor make its members
abide by them."
In other words, it said conflict management in African states "must
also include the management of these differences and contradictions
which are undermining the sometimes egotistic interests not necessarily
of states, but of their rulers."
Turning to the election of the socialist government of Lionel
Jospin, the paper wondered what that would mean for Africa.
"The composition of the French government, with the scrapping of the
Department of Cooperation, which was operating as the former Ministry
of Colonies, gives a clear indication of the orientation of the
left-wing government," it said.
Jospin, it said, "hinted during his campaign" that if elected he
would redefine France's relations with Africa, "with a less
paternalistic and less colonialist policy," as was defined in the 1960s
by Jacques Foccart.
"That is all Africans are asking for," the paper said. "Now the
leftist government has the opportunity to do so."
It added: "The absorption of the Ministry of Cooperation into the
Foreign Ministry should be understood in this new political vision
which will no doubt fundamentally disturb African despots," it said.
"In politics, symbols and signs are sometimes as important as
actions. The decision to scrap the ministry, it said, was "among the
signs and symbols which may lead one to believe that, at last,
something is changing in Franco-African relations."
On economic matters, Kampala's daily, The New Vision, commented on
announcement of record coffee prices, leveling at three U.S. dollars a
pound in New York.
Given this rise, the newspaper urged the government move swiftly in
getting Ugandan farmers to seize this chance and start income
generating projects.
Government needed to do so, it said, because Ugandan farmers
squandered the 1994 windfall in world coffee prices.
"Instead of the farmers putting the money in some projects to
generate more income they took to socializing -- drinking and marrying
several wives," it said.
"Farmers in coffee growing areas like Masaka and Mbale graduated
from local brew to beer and luxuries that bear no economic fruits.
Today they have nothing and are dying of poverty," it added.
So, it said: "It is now time for political leaders to mobilize and
sensitise the farmers, guide them on how to start income generating
projects. This rise in the coffee prices should not be lost."
By Olu Sarr, PANA Staff Correspondent
-0-
Copyright 1997
------------------------------
bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of
diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani
Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and
political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.
Copyright 1997
------------------------------
High malaria risk could lessen severity of disease (Release at 2300
gmt June 5)
LONDON, June 6 (Reuter) - Kenyan researchers said on Friday that
children living in areas where there is a high rate of malaria infection
may have a lower risk of developing severe cases of the disease than
other youngsters.
In a report in the Lancet medical journal, Robert Snow of the Kenya
Medical Research/Wellcome Trust Collaborative Programme in Nairobi found
that children exposed to malaria at a young age may develop some sort of
resistance to serious infection.
"Paradoxically, the risks of severe disease in childhood were
lowest among populations with the highest transmission intensities, and
the highest disease risks were observed among populations exposed to
low-to-moderate intensities of transmission," he said.
Snow and his colleagues compared malaria infection rates for
children in five communities in Kenya and The Gambia.
The prevalence of infection in the communities was two percent, 37
percent, 49 percent, 74 and 83 percent, but the number of children
admitted to hospital with severe cases was 3.9 percent, 25.8, 25.9, 16.7
and 18 percent.
"The most plausible explanation for the patterns of severe malaria
we have described is that a given amount of exposure is required for
effective clinical immunity to develop," said Snow.
It appears that when infection rates are high exposure in early
life gives a child a resistance to infection and that deaths from
malaria decline at high levels of transmissions.
------------------------------
BANJUL, June 4 (Reuter) - John Hansen, the Danish coach of Gambia's
national soccer team, has resigned for personal reasons three months
into a one-year contract.
The sports ministry said on Wednesday Hansen's wife was ill and had
been advised not to travel to West Africa.
The Gambia Football Association will look for another coach to
prepare the team for a West African regional tournament in November.
------------------------------
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 01-Jun-97 ***
Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Injecting New Life into the Integration Dream
By Lewis Machipisa
HARARE, Jun 1 (IPS) - In April 1980, heads of state and government
of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) came up with the 'Lagos
Plan of Action 1980-2000' whose aims included economic
integration.
The plan envisaged a common market stretching from the Cape in
the south to Cairo in the north, but the barriers to economic
integration have not yet been knocked down.
Now, 17 years later, African leaders are hoping to inject new
life into the vision of an African Economic Community (AEC) that
will incorporate the various regional economic groupings that
exist on the continent.
At its 66th session, held here on May 28-31, the OAU Council of
Ministers met for the first time as the Council of Ministers of
the AEC, while the first AEC Summit will be held during the June 2-
4 meeting here of OAU heads of state and government.
''We are in the process of creating the structures of the
African Economic Community and the policy decisions have to be
taken by the heads of states,'' said Stan Mudenge, Zimbabwe's
Foreign Minister.
''Currently there are no links with actual existing regional
communities. It is now necessary that we sign the document which
establishes a linkage between these existing bodies and the AEC,''
said Mudenge.
While past experience would appear to justify any scepticism,
some analysts feel that recent developments on the political plane
could speed up the pace of economic integration.
''There is now new leadership in Uganda, Rwanda, Congo,
Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Africa and Tanzania and you have the
older progressive states of Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique with a
deep commitment to Pan-Africanism,'' says Tajudeen Abdul-Raheem,
secretary-general of the Pan-Africanist Movement.
K.Y. Amoako, executive secretary of U.N. Economic Commission
for Africa (ECA), believes that Africa cannot afford to wait.
''We have been bad too long,'' Amoako, who is also a U.N. Under-
Secretary-General, told IPS. ''The 21st century is coming and we
should have vision. We should have hope and aspirations. There is
a lot of poverty in this continent and there is big decisive
turnaround in attitudes and commitments.''
''We didn't show the necessary commitment in the Lagos Plan of
Action and also there were changes in the world economy, the debt
problem became larger and larger and terms of trade deteriorated
and we didn't manage or economies very well,'' he explained.''But
we can't be Afro-pessimists. We have been that for a long time.''
The envisaged AEC, he said, ''is a vision for the future, and
the vision is very clear that we Africans need to unite, not only
politically but also economically. It's a well articulated vision
we have to work on.''
Amoako conceded, however, that the goals will not be achieved
overnight. ''It's not going to be easy. There are going to be
setbacks, frustrations but we have no choice but move in this
direction.''
He said that, with the current trends in the world, the idea is
to have regional economic communities that will ultimately lead
into an African Economic Community.
These building blocks are the Southern African Development
Community (SADC), the Common Market of Eastern and Southern Africa
(COMESA), the Economic Community of the West Africa States
(ECOWAS) and the West African Monetary and Economic Union (UMOEA).
''These various economic blocs have made some progress. They
vary from sub-region to sub-region and we need to build up into
these successs and move into the future,'' he said. ''I am an
optimist and I feel that if we pull our resources together we will
realise fruition.''
Some economists have dismissed the idea of an African economic
community, saying that African countries cannot effectively trade
among themselves because they produce similar types of goods,
which explains the low level of intra-African trade.
But Amoako has an answer for them.
''There is a lot of trade that goes on among African countries
but most of it is not recorded. It's only that we call it
smuggling,'' he says. ''The level of trade among African countries
is not good, but it's more that what people think and the
potential is there.''
''If we record all this trade and remove all the bottlenecks
and constraints that impede trade -- transportation, monetary
policies -- you will be surprised that the amount of recorded
trade is going to be tremendous,'' he added. ''With a larger
market you will then be able to emphasise more on the question of
comparative advantage. You will be able to attract more foreign
investment.''
The ECA is currently setting up five regional offices whose
main goals will be to strengthen the regional economic blocs and
complement the work of the OAU and the African Development Bank
(ADB).
Abdul-Raheem, too, feels the argument that African nations
compete with rather than complement one another is overstretched.
''If you have a genuine economic community in Africa, over time
there will be specialisation and so there won't be duplication,''
he argues. (END/IPS/LM/KB/97)
Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
I'm looking for a friend of mine, called Malanding Bojang (or Mal).
Does anybody know if he has an email address?. I cannot find his name
on the membershiplist, maybe he's listed under a company name or a
friends name. Please respond to the email address wich is mentioned
above,
Thanks a lot,
Nelly Leive
------------------------------
YOU RAISE SOME VALID POINTS BUT PLEASE NOTE THAT I ,FOR ONE, WAS NOT
LAMENTING USAID'S DEPARTURE SO MUCH AS POINTING OUT THE HYPOCRITICAL STANCE
THAT THE U.S TAKES VIS A VIS AFRICA, WHICH YOU CORRECTLY IDENTIFIED ,
"SERVING THEIR OWN INTEREST ALWAYS". AND YES, WE NEED TO TAKE STOCK OF
OURSELVES BEFORE WE KNOW WHERE WE WANT TO GO AND HOW TO GET THERE, BUT LET US
NOT THROW AWAY THE EFFORTS OF THOSE WHO DARE TO START TRYING, LIKE THE GROUP
AT THE "ECONOMIC SUMMIT"
JABOU
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 7 Jun 1997 14:39:07 +0100 (BST)
From: "M. Njie"
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970607134808.2945A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Fri, 6 Jun 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
> Momodou,
> I think you have some valid points when you say:
>
>
> ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Every
> African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is
> going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherished
> ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must be
> abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences?
> What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and
> sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for
> learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings
> amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance
> conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for instanc....
>
> My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country's are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere, Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self with.
>
> Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not think that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems tend to be different.
>
> to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for
> learning in largely non-literate societies?...
> I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than ever before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is useful at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent to school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.
>
> Malanding
>
Malanding,
I don't really get your argument about the need for
individual African countries to have a single culture. I cannot
think of a country that has achieved this. The aim should not
be to force everyone to follow a single 'culture' but to
encourage the idea of unity in diversity. America seems to be
going in this direction, and it is the only sensible way
forward. Each country has diffferent cultures and together they
form the cultural identity of that country. Cultural differences
need not hinder our development efforts.
As regards the point made about western education, it has
to be borne in mind that its advent represented a big change
in attitude and value system. Therefore the people needed time
to adjust and to assess its value. This could be seen in the way
girls were denied western education because of the belief that
they would abandon their African way of life. And most of
their fears came to pass. That is why we need a new
type of education that places greater emphasis on family
values, morality and service to the community. Before the
advent of western education these things were generally taken
for granted.
Regards,
------------------------------
MIAMI (Reuter) - A U.S. State Department protocol officer
testified Friday that a West African millionaire who pleaded
guilty to a charge of bribing a U.S. Customs officer had no
claim to diplomatic immunity.
African diplomats, business people and members of
African-American rights groups crammed into the Miami federal
courtroom where the case was heard.
Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko, a citizen of Mali and Gambia,
pleaded guilty in January to paying a $30,000 bribe to a U.S.
Customs agent in a bid to ship two military helicopters to
Gambia.
Gambia has petitioned the Miami U.S. District Court to
overturn Sissoko's conviction on the grounds that he was serving
as a special envoy for that country and had diplomatic immunity
from criminal prosecution.
A host of African nations have condemned the case against
Sissoko, head of a company called Negoce International and a
millionaire known for his largesse in West Africa and Miami.
Following his conviction, he gave $60,000 Mercedes to each
of his three lawyers, $300,000 to a Miami high school marching
band and a gold watch and $10,000 cash to a masseuse who went to
his condominium but was not allowed to touch Sissoko because of
his religious beliefs, according to press reports.
Gambia's lawyers are seeking dismissal of the charges and
the return of a $20 million bond, plus interest. Lawyers for the
United States say the government has no record of Sissoko being
granted diplomat status.
At the close of a two-day hearing, State Department protocol
officer Lawrence Dunham said the United States had not
recognized Sissoko as an accredited diplomat and neither Gambia
nor Sissoko were told that he had diplomatic immunity.
He said the diplomatic passport and title of ``special
adviser'' given to Sissoko by Gambia gave him no special
immunity under terms of the Vienna Convention and U.S.
diplomatic regulations.
``We wouldn't recognize such a title,'' Dunham said.
U.S. Magistrate Ted Bandstra turned down a request by
federal prosecutors to put Sissoko on the witness stand.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Scruggs had subpoenaed
Sissoko and wanted him to testify Friday. But his attorneys
objected and Bandstra ruled that since there was a ``legitimate
question'' as to whether Sissoko has diplomatic immunity, he
should not be forced to testify.
Bandstra gave lawyers 10 days to write legal briefs on the
case and gave no indication when he would rule.
Among diplomats attending the hearing was Senegalese
Ambassador General Mamadou Mansour Peck, who said the case had
wide ramifications for the international diplomatic community in
the United States.
``In this very global village we have to accept some rules
of reciprocity...and fairness,'' he said.
recommend for an African millionaire who is claiming diplomatic immunity
in order to avoid prison time for bribery.
Gambian officials say Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko was appointed a
special envoy to help establish business and political ties in the
United States last summer and should not have been charged.
After hearing two days of testimony, Magistrate Ted Bandstra says he
will make his recommendation of U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore in
10 days.
The U.S. government maintains it has no record of Sissoko's
diplomatic status.
But Gambian officials, including the presidential chief of staff,
testified the diplomatic status was legitimate. The courtroom was jammed
with the officials and other supporters of Sissoko, and after the
hearing, Sissoko took 150 of them to lunch.
Sissoko, who speaks no English, was charged with attempting to bribe
a U.S. Customs inspector in an attempt to release a shipment of former
military helicopters he wanted sent from Miami International Airport to
Africa.
Sissoko contends he only offered to pay $30,000 as a means of
speeding up the shipping process according to his native customs and he
was not trying to bribe the inspector.
Sissoko pleaded guilty in March to reduced charges of offering an
illegal gratuity to an agent and was sentenced to 42 days in prison
followed by four months' house arrest. He also was fined $250,000.
Lawyers for Gambia have asked charges against Sissoko be dismissed
and his $20 million bond be returned with interest.
------------------------------
Mali and the Gambia. I know the issue of our Gambian
brothers and sister in the nordic countries regarding
dual citizenship was mentioned on Gambia-l before. But
does anyone know if the Gambia permits dual-citizenship?
I may be applying for one in the future, who knows!
Lamin.
------------------------------
