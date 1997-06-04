Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: An attempt to stop unneccesary coups in West Africa

by OMAR SOWE <

2) Dr. Nyang's Presentation

by Mamadi Corra <

3) S/Leone

by

4) Help

by blaha <

5) Re: Traditionalism and governance

by Binta Njie <

6) DE Employment EXPO `97 (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

7) Re: your mail

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

8) New members

by

9) AFRICA UPDATE 4/6/97 - 1

by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

10) Immigration news

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

11) A brief intro

by

12) Re: AFRICA UPDATE 4/6/97 - 1

by

13) Re: OAU Summit + Sierra Leone

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

14) Request for Information

by Andy Lyons <

15) unsubscribe

by Suvi Pekonen <

16) Translator Assistance Wanted

by Andy Lyons <

17) RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

by Badara Joof <

18) RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

by Badara Joof <

19) RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

by Andy Lyons <

20) RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

by Badara Joof <

21)

by

22) Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

23) New member

by

24) SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

25) Re: Translator Assistance Wanted

by O BALDEH <

26) Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

27) RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

by "Al M'Ballow" <

28) fwd: Africa-Press Africa: Weekly Press Review

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

29) fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

30) fwd: High malaria risk could lessen severity of ...

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

31) fwd: Soccer-Gambia's national coach quits

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

32) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Injecting New Life

by

33) Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: African Leaders Speak o

by

34) looking for Malanding Bojang

by Chris Foxwell <

35) Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by

36) Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

by "M. Njie" <

37) Gambia seeks immunity for convicted millionaire (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

38) Magistrate considers fate of millionaire (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

39) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by

40) Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

by



Date: Sun, 1 Jun 1997 13:42:00 +0100 (BST)



From: OMAR SOWE

To:

To:

Subject: Re: An attempt to stop unneccesary coups in West Africa

Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.91.970522155339.5638J-100000@leofric>

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hello fellow members,

As you can see this topic is rather very conversial and I would rather

put it on the net for any welcoming comment.

What I really think about the attempt to destabilise the coup in

neibouring Sierre Leone moreover they are our African family members. I

think it is high time someone stopped some of the unjustifiable coups in

Africa which had contibuted to the major downfalls of many African states.



Some of the coups could be justifiable, like for leaders who think that a

country's wealth is theirs and do not even consider whether the mass

population are starving or not and mismanage a country's electoral system

whereby deselection is inevitable - to my opinion I would not

say that this should be the only option but, atleast it has some causes.



With reference to Sierra Leone, this country have suffered alot in past

coups with so many thousands of innocent and intelligent people left

dead, just recently they went back to democratic restoration and here

comes another fools who wants to enrich themselves and spoil it again

for the innocence.



I think we the African people should WELCOME this initiative by The

West

African States trying to void this stupid thing. Let me give you one

serious example which makes me sick in my brain.

Some time back, in this particular country, a coup happened and basically

that particular leader tries to give in to the democratic elections

before the due date he was overthrown. Luckily he found his way to

England in a place called Warwick University doing A' level exams.

How many people out there would agree with me that this is nonesense how

would the English people look at Sierra Leone, who their once a leader is

currently doing A' levels in their country.

Does this make any sense?



If we didn't welcome it, say it is unsuccessful, any one could start up

this mess again and The West will feel sorry for us again by sending their

stupid Aids again namely - blankets, expired canned food, flour, etc.

Whereby, we ourselves could put a stop to it, starting by supporting this

initiative of the West African States.



Date: Sun, 01 Jun 97 14:42:52 EDT



From: Mamadi Corra

To:

To:

Subject: Dr. Nyang's Presentation

Message-ID: <



I have been out of town for the past three weeks and have just become aware of

the fact that a presentation by Dr. Nyang was on tv. I do not know the content

of the presentation since I did not have the opportunity to check it out until

it had been presented; however, I believe it is an interesting presentation ba

sed on comments made by members on this list. In any event, I am wondering if

any list member might have taped the program and might want to give other membe

rs the opportunity to get a copy for viewing. If any one has taped the program

would you let us know so that, unless prohibited, we can make a copy.

Thanks



Date: Mon, 2 Jun 1997 16:17:00 +0900 (JST)



From:

To:

To:

Subject: S/Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Mediators: Deal Agreed to End S. Leone Coup



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (Reuter) - Negotiators struck a deal with soldiers Sunday to end a week-long coup in Sierra Leone and bring

back deposed civilian president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, diplomats and mediators said.



"The latest is that a deal has been cut. Everything should be in place in a day or two," a senior diplomat told Reuters after a round of

negotiations hosted by British High Commisioner (ambassador) Peter Penfold.



Penfold and Nigerian High Commissioner Chidi Abubakar have been hosting a series of secret preliminary talks culminating in a

comprehensive meeting Sunday.



A veteran Sierra Leonean politician who participated in the talks said a formal announcement was expected after a final meeting at

Penfold's residence scheduled for Sunday afternoon to be attended by coup leader Major Johnny Paul Koromah.



The diplomat said rebels of the Revolutionary United Front (RUF), who have been fighting a bush war since 1991 and have allied

themselves with the coupmakers, were still opposed to a settlement and had not been part of the negotiations.



Under the agreement, a Nigerian-led West African force assembling in Freetown since last Sunday's coup, would deploy to secure key

points and keep order in the capital, said the diplomat, who asked not to be named.



The diplomat said the agreement had all the elements of what the international community had been demanding since junior officers

deposed Kabbah -- "The return of the president, the handover of power by the coupmakers."



Kabbah fled to neighboring Guinea last Sunday and sought help from West African leaders.



As a gesture toward the coupmakers, Kabbah's cabinet would be shuffled to reflect some of their grievances. The coup leaders have

accused Kabbah of failing to consolidate a peace deal with RUF and of causing tension between the country's ethnic groups.



It was not immediately clear how the agreement had addressed concerns of the coupmakers for safe conduct and possible asylum

abroad -- the subject of preliminary discussions brokered by Abubakar.



With the coupmakers on board, it should be easier for the ECOMOG regional force, which also includes Ghanaian and Guinean troops,

to deal with RUF rebels who have poured into the capital since the coup, diplomats said.



Diplomats said the RUF's resistance to a deal had already led to serious rifts between its commanders and the coup leaders. Sierra

Leonean sources said two people had been killed in gunfights between RUF rebels and soldiers inside Koromah's military headquarters

on a Freetown beachfront.



Sunday morning, helicopters from a U.S. Navy ship off Freetown evacuated the last Americans and Europeans who had taken refuge in

two beachside hotels from the widespread looting and violence which followed the coup.



"All those that wanted to go were evacuated," Commodore Greg Ertel said from the helicopter carrier Kearsarge.



Britain chartered a DC10 to fly 200 evacuated Britons from the Guinean capital Conakry to London's Stansted airport on Sunday night.



Anxious Nigerian, Ghanaian and Gambian residents milled around the Mammy Yoko Hotel with their consular officers looking for ways

to get them out.



A privately chartered boat docked nearby was expected to carry Lebanese nationals to Conakry later Sunday.



One group of European arrived in Italy Sunday from Guinea. "Some of the rebels shot at the door of my room to try and get in," Briton

Joe Dogherty from Bath told Italian reporters at Rome's main Fiumicino airport.



"Others had their houses looted. We had problems getting food, all the shops were closed or burned. There were armed men in the

streets and we all sought refuge where we could."





Date: Mon, 02 Jun 1997 13:29:36 -0700



From: blaha

To:

To:

Subject: Help

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I seek some person i Houston TX.

It is a girl whit name Kima. I hav just the phon number, 713 664 8484

and like to get the e-mail adress if they have some. are the

some is living in Houston, so tell me that.

I living in Norway

Yours Tor



Date: Mon, 2 Jun 1997 15:04:55 -0400 (EDT)



From: Binta Njie

From: Binta Njie <

Subject: Re: Traditionalism and governance

Subject: Re: Traditionalism and governance

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Dr. Nyang has been informed of this message and he promised to discuss his

presentation with list members of our Bantaba. He has been teaching a

course at Hartford for the past six months and will be returning home to

the Washington D.C area in a couple of weeks.



On Fri, 30 May 1997, Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:



> I just watched part of a Voice of America panel discussion on "Reporting

> on Africa" with Dr. Nyang and Wole Soyinka on the C-SPAN network.

>

> Dr. Nyang gave a very provocative presentation on governance and

> traditionalism. I thought since we are lucky enough to have him as a

> member of this list, perhaps he could give us a synopsis of his

> presentation to start what I believe would be a very interesting

> discussion, especially as the subject relates to The Gambia.

>

> Unfortunately for those here in the U.S., I don't know when C-Span will

> rebroadcast the programme but it would be worth finding out if you

> haven't seen it already.

>

> Peace.

>

> Lat

>





Date: Tue, 3 Jun 1997 10:29:55 -0400 (EDT)



From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh"

To:

To:

Subject: DE Employment EXPO `97 (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Forwarded message:

> From

> Date: Mon, 2 Jun 1997 08:36:13 -0700

> Message-Id: <

> Sender:

> Reply-To:

> Precedence: List

> From: Tony Rosati <

> Subject: DE Employment EXPO `97

> To:

> Errors-To:

>

> (FREE) DELAWARE EMPLOYMENT EXPO '97

>

> Looking for employment in your present field, or a new and challenging

> career?

>

> Come to the WJBR Employment Expo

> June 3rd, 7am to 7pm,

> at the Radission Hotel on Concord Pike in Wilmington.

> Admission is free.

>

> Here's your chance to meet face to face with potential employers from

> all over the Delaware Valley in a friendly and casual setting.

>

> =========== SUBMIT YOUR RESUME NOW ==============

> Whether or not you can attend - cut and paste your resume into a reply

> to

> to all of the companies attending!

>

> (Do NOT "attach" your resume - it will be deleted!)

> ===================================================

>

> SPONSORS (HIRING EMPLOYERS):

>

> > Alpine Industries > Siegfried Consulting, LLP

> > Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Delaware > McDonald's

> > Widener University > Papa John's Pizza

> > Stanley Steemer > Quintex

> > Super G > Comcast Cellular One

> > Mellon Bank > Mobile Communications Vanguard

> > WSFS > Clearview Software

> > PNC Bank > The Camera Shop

> > Chase Manhattan Bank > Contemporary Staffing Solutions

> > Happy Harry's > Applied Card Systems

> > New York Life > Wilmington College

> > Provident Mutual > Job Corp

> > Insurance & Financial Services > Wachovia Bank

> > The Carmen Group > Grotto Pizza

> > Advantage Autoland > Brook's Armored Car

> > Excel Business Systems > Sovereign Bank

> > DW Technologies > PEP Boys

> > Wilmington Trust > First USA

> > Telespectrum Worldwide > Sprint

> > WAWA > Clement Communications

> > Franklin Mint > MBNA America

> > Ingleside Homes > Rosenbluth International

> > D.E. Charter Guarantee & Trust Co. > Online Opportunities

> > Magpage > Cigna Health Care

>

> Visit

>

> ***********************************************************

>

> This message was brought to you by Online Opportunities

> and JobNET.com

>

> Be sure to visit our website for links to area employers,

> jobhunting tips, and to SEARCH our JOBS DATABASE which is

> continually updated!

>

> * Online Opportunities on the Web:

> * Automated information:

> * Job-Seekers Voicemail Hotline: 610-873-2168

>

> GOOD LUCK in your JOB SEARCH.

>

> _____________________________________________________________________________

> This message | Help on the lists

> sent using the | Subscribe/remove/etc.

> NAGPS E-mail | General talk list

> Server | Reach NAGPS officers

>





Date: Tue, 3 Jun 1997 10:39:36 -0400 (EDT)



From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh"

To:

To:

Subject: Re: your mail

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Michael J. Gomez,



Please send me your a copy of your article on natural Resource

management in Africa. I had a glance at it and I think its worth a

thorough reading before I make any comments.



Malanding jaiteh





Date: Tue, 3 Jun 1997 19:12:16 +0200



From:

To:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970603181412.AAA36340@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Badara Joof and Mamadi Fatty have been added to the list. Welcome

to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send

your brief introductions to:





Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Date: 04 Jun 1997 09:39:53 +0200



From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay"

To:

To:

Subject: AFRICA UPDATE 4/6/97 - 1

Message-ID: <post.ut33951c59*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut33951c59

Content-Return: Prohibited

MIME-Version: 1.0









****************************AFRICA

UPDATE**********************************



CONTENTS



1. Sierra Leone: OAU delegates cheer Freetown bombardment



2. Sierra Leone: Zimbabwean Group Opposes Intervention



3. Sierra Leone: Nigeria Defends Position On Sierra Leone



4. OAU: African First Ladies Map Out Ways To Get Peace



5. OAU: Africa Inaugurates Economic Community



6. Namibia: Swapo's administration in a shambles



7. SA: COSATU strike hits Western Cape clothing industry hardest



8. SA: PW Botha's book out soon





***************************NEWS and

BACKGROUND******************************



1. OAU delegates cheer Freetown bombardment



The Star (South Africa), 3/6/97



Harare - The bombardment of Freetown by Nigerian forces echoed across the

continent to Harare yesterday, where Africa's leaders implicitly endorsed

the action by saying all steps must be taken to restore democratically

elected government to Sierra Leone.



"Where democracy has been usurped, let us do all in our power to restore

it

to the people. Neighbouring states, regional groups and international

organisations must all play their parts to restore Sierra Leone's

constitutional and democratic government, said UN secretary-general Kofi

Annan, at the opening of the 33rd OAU heads of state summit here.



Applause greeted Annan's call to bring down the military junta in Sierra

Leone. He said Africa's leaders "expressed their revulsion at the coup

against a duly elected government by a military clique".



Similar sentiments were voiced by the new OAU chairman, Zimbabwean

President

Robert Mugabe. "Democracy must be restored in Sierra Leone as a matter of

urgency," he said.



"We condemn the usurpers of power in Sierra Leone," said OAU

secretary-general Salim Ahmed Salim. "It is in the interests of Sierra

Leone

and Africa that everything must be done to restore constitutional legality

in that country."



Some delegates to the summit privately expressed disquiet that action in

Sierra Leone was taken by Nigeria, itself headed by a military junta that

overthrew the democratic process.



A Nigerian delegate defended his country's action: "Nigeria is acting on

behalf of the Economic Community of West African States to maintain the

peace process in Sierra Leone."



********************



2. Zimbabwean Group Opposes Intervention In Sierra Leone



Panafrican News Agency, June 3, 1997



HARARE, Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe's human rights watchdog, Zimrights, on Tuesday

served Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Secretary General, Salim Ahmed

Salim, with an open letter protesting the intervention by Nigerian-led

forces to reverse a May 25 coup in Sierra Leone.



In the letter, also circulated to the press and delegates at the 33rd OAU

summit in Harare, Zimrights said: As a human rights organisation, we would

like to register our categorical protest at the intervention by

Nigerian-led

forces to reverse an eight-day old coup by Sierra Leonian troops.



Sierra Leone civilian president Ahmad Tejan Kabbah was overthrown by

junior

army officers on Africa Day, which falls on May 25, in the country's third

coup in five years.



The coup has been widely condemned by the OAU summit.



Zimrights believes that the current intervention by Nigerian-led troops in

Sierra Leone is an attempt by some quarters within the oau to cleanse

Nigeria's military of the late Ken Saro-wiwa's blood and, at the same

time,

exonerate the regime from its pariah status.



It goes without saying that the OAU has become an ideological toy of

Nigeria

because of its religio-economic influence in the sub-region and huge oil

resources, said the letter, signed by Zimrights executive director, David

Chimhini.



There had been a litany of coups in Nigeria but the OAU had, in each case,

dogmatically stuck to the provision of non-interference in the internal

affairs of a member state, said Zimrights.



Zimrights disapproves of big brother politics which tramples on the rights

and freedoms of minorities.



************



2. Nigeria Defends Position On Sierra Leone



Panafrican News Agency, June 3, 1997



HARARE, Zimbabwe - Nigerian foreign minister Tom Ikimi said on Tuesday in

Harare his country is trying to restore order in Sierra Leone whose

government was ousted in a military coup last month.



Ikimi told Ziana that his country had sent its forces to help Sierra Leone

in pursuit of the common goal of trying to bring peace and stability to

the

West African region.



"This is not interference," he said. "We, as Ecowas (the Economic

Community

of West African States), have always been interested in explosive

situations

that take place in our region which we see as endangering civilian lives

and

disturb peace.



"Together with the international community we must not allow such a

situation to continue.



"Nigeria is going to ensure that peace, stability and a legitimate

government are restored in Sierra Leone."



Sierra Leone President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah was ousted from power by rebels

led by Major Johnny Koromah on Africa Day (May 25).



Reports from the capital, Freetown, said the rebels, who had taken some

people hostage, were trying to use them as a bargaining chip to further

their interests.



More than 12 people were reported to have died during the Nigerian

offensive

launched on Monday.



The United Nations and the OAU have condemned the coup and demanded that

rebel leaders should restore the ousted government.



Ikimi is representing the Nigerian head of state, Gen. Sani Abacha, at the

33rd Summit of heads of state and government of the Organisation of

African

Unity, which entered its second day here on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's human rights watchdog, Zimrights, on Tuesday served

Organisation of African Unity (OAU) Secretary General, Salim Ahmed Salim,

with an open letter protesting the intervention by Nigerian-led forces to

reverse a May 25 coup in Sierra Leone.



In the letter, also circulated to the press and delegates at the 33rd OAU

summit in Harare, Zimrights said: "As a human rights organisation, we

would

like to register our categorical protest at the intervention by

Nigerian-led

forces to reverse an eight-day old coup by Sierra Leonian troops.



"Zimrights believes that the current intervention by Nigerian-led troops

in

Sierra Leone is an attempt by some quarters within the oau to cleanse

Nigeria's military of the late Ken Saro-wiwa's blood and, at the same

time,

exonerate the regime from its pariah status.



"It goes without saying that the OAU has become an ideological toy of

Nigeria because of its religio-economic influence in the sub-region and

huge

oil resources," said the letter, signed by Zimrights executive director,

David Chimhini.



There had been a "litany" of coups in Nigeria but the OAU had, in each

case,

"dogmatically" stuck to the provision of non-interference in the internal

affairs of a member state," said Zimrights.



"Zimrights disapproves of 'big brother' politics which tramples on the

rights and freedoms of minorities."



***************



4. African First Ladies Map Out Ways To Get Peace



Panafrican News Agency, June 3, 1997



HARARE, Zimbabwe - African first ladies attending the Organization of

African Unity's (O.A.U.) 33rd summit held a planning workshop Monday to

map

out peacekeeping strategies and related issues.



Led by Nigeria's first lady, Maryam Abacha, under the recently formed

Africa's First Ladies Peace Mission, they officials said they was an

urgent

need for collective effort by first ladies and their spouses to deal with

potential and explosive situations on the continent.



They noted with grave concern Africa's political situation which is

characterised by inter-state and intra-state conflicts and wars that

brought

with them untold suffering, mostly to women and children.



Botswana's Gladys Masire, who spoke on sexual abuse and rape against women

and minors, said first ladies were concerned that women in the region

continued to be marginalised in decision making processes.



The first ladies agreed they were determined to promote the economic,

political and social empowerment of women with due recognition being given

to the importance of integrating a gender perspective into the mainstream

of

development.



Earlier, they met as a bureau of African First Ladies which comprises 10

members. That meeting was attended by seven to discuss various problems

facing the continent.



The ladies, who for the first time in the history of the O.A.U. were given

due recognition by their spouses, will Tuesday visit income generating

projects in Harare before paying a courtesy call on Zimbabwe's first lady,

Grace Mugabe, who is on maternity leave at state house.



**************



5. Africa Inaugurates Economic Community



Panafrican News Agency, June 3, 1997



HARARE, Zimbabwe - African leaders met Tuesday for their inaugural session

of the African Economic Community which is geared to become a force in

ridding the continent of its poverty.



Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, who assumed the chairmanship of the

53-member Organization of African Unity at its 33rd summit in Harare, said

the establishment of the highest organ of the community constituted a

standard by which Africa's future economic policies would be judged.



The event was witnessed by 28 heads of state and government and three

prime

ministers. Mugabe said the occasion crowned efforts stretching several

decades made by the O.A.U., resulting in several resolutions and

declarations which laid a firm political foundation for the establishment

of

the community.



Mugabe, speaking on the second day of the summit, emphasised that the

pillars of the community were the African regional integration bodies

specified in the Abuja Treaty adopted June 1991, which came into force in

1994.



Mugabe said the entry into force of the Abuja Treaty, establishing the

AEC,

vindicated the vision and commitment of successive generations of African

leaders who believed that the continent could never be independent unless

it

took responsibility for its economic and political destiny.



What African countries are now required to do, Mugabe said, was to

integrate

their markets and transform their economies currently characterised by low

levels of industrialisation, high dependence on international trade,

extremely low levels of intra-African trade and small markets.



The community, he said, should make it possible for African countries to

produce competitive products that would enjoy preferential treatment in

African markets.



He noted that Africa faced a hostile external economic environment induced

by forces outside its control. For example, he said African countries

continued to be exporters of raw materials and minerals whose prices they

did not control.



Over the years, he added, the value of exports had been declining and yet

the cost of importing manufactured products had been on the increase.



Africa and the entire developing world, he said, were subjected to hostile

policies by the World Trade Organization and international financial

institutions.



It would appear that there is a coordinated political agenda by the north,

which controls these institutions, aimed at suppressing the development of

developing countries, he said.



Africa must build bridges of solidarity with other affected countries in

the

ACP, group of 77 and the non-aligned movement, Mubage said. Together we

must

resist the recolonisation of our countries under a facade of programmes to

safeguard the global environment or globalisation.



Through the inaugural session of the AEC, he said, the continent had sent

a

strong signal that it was now empowering itself to defeat the indignities

of

poverty, hunger and disease through targeted joint actions in social,

economic and political spheres.



*************



6. Swapo's administration in a shambles



The Namibian, June 3, 1997



Windhoek - Namibia's ruling party, Swapo, does not have a proper list of

its

own members and admits to being "administratively and technically weak".



This is revealed in the Central Committee's report to the recently

completed

party Congress. The report states somewhat bluntly: "No party can call

itself a political party without a list of its members. The Secretariat

must

employ all the resources at its disposal to commence immediately with the

compilation of a Party Membership register."



The Central Committee urges that a computer database be used to register

members efficiently.



Members have also been called on to pay 0,1 per cent of their salaries to

the party, however the report states that "few members have been paying

their membership due or contributing 0,1 per cent of their salaries".



The two organisations affiliated to Swapo - the National Union of Namibian

Workers and Nanso (affiliated) - have also never paid their affiliation

fees.



The report recommends that in future membership fees should be collected

through sections and branches and that every full-time employed member of

the party pay 1 per cent of their monthly salary to the party.



Despite the claims that party businesses are now worth N$150 million, the

report states that "today the only assured source of income for the party

are newly-established companies which did not reach the break-even stage".



The report paints a bleak picture of the party's finances and internal

organisation stating that the party "remains administratively and

technically weak".



This is in contrast to a rather rosy section of the report on Swapo

companies which claims that they have increased the value of their assets

sevenfold since independence.



However, the report holds out the hope that the party will become

financially stable through the funding of political parties approved by

the

National Assembly .



Under the new funding arrangements the party is set to receive nearly N$6

million of taxpayers' money.



Despite the failure to raise funds through a paid-up membership, the

report

maintains that the party managed to pay its staff between 1993-1997 and

fund

national and regional election campaigns.



During the last financial year the party spent N$2 391 971 and received

N$2

555 782. No further details are given about the nature of the expenditure

or

income.



The report concedes that a high turnover of party employees has "dealt a

blow to the administrative efficiency of the party. The 'flight' of staff

to

the Government and private sector is put down to the fact that the party

"could not afford the most basic conditions of service such as monthly s

alary, medical scheme and pension ..."



"The main reason why these committed cadres have left the party or are

unavailable for the work for the party as full-time functionaries is

attributable to the total absence of a scheme of employment."



The report says that "as long as this state of affairs is allowed to

continue working for the party will remain unattractive as it offers no

material benefits".



As a remedy the CC recommends the introduction of contracts, job

descriptions, and proper conditions of employment including benefits such

as

pension and medical aid.



****************



7. COSATU strike hits Western Cape clothing industry hardest



Sapa, 2. June 1997



Cape Town - The clothing industry in the Western Cape, which employs some

45000 people, suffered a high level of absenteeism on Monday as workers

heeded Cosatu's call for a one-day stayaway.



Cape Clothing Manufacturers' Association chairman Johan Baard said

absenteeism up to 70 percent was reported at some factories, and the

industrywide average was between 50 and 60 percent.



"There are some factories that are producing and running close to normal,

but there is no doubt that the stayaway has been widespread and is

hurting,"

Baard said.



"You are looking at a loss of turnover in the clothing industry in the

Western Cape of some R10 million and R2 million in wages."



Baard said in his opinion there were other avenues available to trade

unions

to pursue their objectives regarding draft legislation.



According to the Cape Chamber of Commerce estimates, about 25 percent of

the

workforce in the Western Cape stayed away on Monday.

*****************



8. PW Botha's book out soon



Sapa, 3/6/97



Cape Town - Former state president P W Botha's memoirs are to be published

this month and will include parts his successor F W de Klerk wanted

excised.



Publishers Vaandel-Uitgewers say the biography, titled Stem uit die

Wilderness, will "trample on many toes".



Botha helped to write the book, authored by a former staffer in his

presidential office, Dr Daan Prinsloo. Botha considered it his testimony

to

the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and had nothing more to say than

what was in it, Vaandel said.



****************



9. Government won't change its tune on ivory trade



MAIL&GUARDIAN, 3. June 1997



Johannesburg - Environment Minister Pallo Jordan on Tuesday reiterated the

SA government's commitment to support resumption of the trade in ivory and

rhino horn.



Jordan told the National Assembly's environment committee that his

department was presented with a fait accompli after decided to support a

Southern African Development Community position on a resumption of the

trade. The issues will be raised at next week's meeting in Harare of the

Convention on International Trade in Enangered Species (Cites).



Said Jordan: "No matter what I might think that is the route South Africa

is

going to go on the question," after government agreed to support the

motion,

sponsored by Zimbabwe and Botswana, that limited trade in ivory and rhino

horn be resumed. Jordan did, however, promise to brief Cabinet on

Wednesday

on the committee's concerns over the issue. Committee members said neither

they nor the public at large had been consulted.





*************************************ENDS*********************************

***







Regards



Ba-Musa Ceesay

NORAD

NORWAY



Date: Wed, 4 Jun 97 16:29:02 EDT



From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)"

From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

Subject: Immigration news

Subject: Immigration news

Message-ID: <







STATE DEPARTMENT ISSUES CABLE DESCRIBING NEW F-1 PUBLIC SCHOOL TUITION

REIMBURSEMENT RULES



The Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of

1996 contains a provision requiring F-1 students attending secondary

school in the US to reimburse the school district for the "full,

unsubsidized per capita cost of education" covering the period of

proposed study. In the absence of Immigration and Naturalization

Service rules on the subject, the State Department has issued a cable

to all consular posts advising on how to rule in such cases.



According to the State Department, the intent of the rule is that F-1

students not be educated at public expense. Therefore, school

districts should base the reimbursement as closely as possible on

their per student expenditure of public revenues. This is not

necessarily the same as their non-resident tuition fee. Under the

above parameter, school districts are not free to charge whatever they

wish nor are they permitted to charge nothing at all.



Consular posts are directed to give some latitude to school districts

since per capita educational expenditures can vary dramatically

depending on the size, location and extent of the program. Statewide

per capita costs range from $3,400 to $10,000 though it is understood

that some programs fall below state averages and may even fall below

the lowest state's average. However, the State Department states that

"It seems unlikely (though not impossible) that a U.S. school

district's annual per capita expenditure would be less than $2,000."

It is permissible, however, to charge less than the full annual rate

if a student is attending for only part of a school year.



Where consular officers find a figure too low, they are instructed to

request more information from the school district.



Also important is the requirement that a school district actually

collect the student's reimbursement BEFORE the visa is issued. Failure

to collect the reimbursement in advance will result in a denial of the

F-1 visa application. The reimbursement payment should be noted on the

I-20 and the I-20 should be notarized to indicate this payment or the

school district should issue a notarized letter on official letterhead

indicating payment of the reimbursement amount.



School districts are also reminded that just because the school

district has classified someone as a resident does not mean they can

avoid the reimbursement. According to the State Department, "Simply,

if the student requires F-1 status to attend a public school, then the

provisions of INA section 214(I) apply, regardless of the school

district's definition of resident." The same holds true for US

resident sponsors who pay local school taxes. This fact is not

relevant to determining whether reimbursement is required.



_________________________________________________



HOLOCAUST PLAYS A KEY ROLE IN RECENT IMMIGRATION CASES



More than fifty years after the end of World War II, the Nazi

Holocaust still looms large in US immigration policy. Two recent cases

illustrate the point. Last month, a retired Philadelphia baker was

ordered deported for participating in Nazi atrocities. Nikolaus

Schiffer, who had already been stripped three years ago of his

citizenship, was found to be deportable by Immigration Judge John

Gossert Jr. because Mr. Schiffer had served as a concentration camp

guard and had played a role in taking Jews and others on a death march

to Auschwitz. According to Judge Gossert, "Schiffer personally

testified to his participation in a death march from Hersbruck to

Auschwitz on which weakened prisoners were shot or left to die when

they could not continue." Schiffer did not admit to knowing what

actually took place within the camps. He has been ordered deported to

Romania and is the second death camp guard in as many months to be

ordered deported. Two other men have recently been stripped of their

US citizenship and are facing deportation.



A case that has also received considerable publicity involves a young

Swiss bank guard named Christophe Meili. The role of Swiss banks in

financing the Nazi regime, in helping the Nazis bank stolen Jewish

money and in failing to return money owed to survivors of Jewish

accountholders have been at the center of a whirlwind of controversy.

Mr. Meili was a security guard forthe Union Bank of Switzerland who

accidentally stumbled on carts of documents from the Holocaust era

that were bound for the shredder. He turned the documents over to

members of Switzerland's Jewish community. Mr. Meili had been charged

with violating Swiss bank secrecy laws (the charges have been

dropped), but Mr. Meili has continued to receive hate mail, threats to

kidnap his children and even death threats. Senator Alphonse D'Amato,

(R-NY) has become a champion of the fight to expose the Swiss role in

the Holocaust and has also taken on the role of leading the push to

get permanent residency status for Mr. Meili in the United States.

Congress has the power through legislation called a Special Bill to

grant someone permanent residency, though this authority is rarely

exercised. In late May, the Senate agreed unanimously to grant

permanent residency to Mr. Meili and his family. The House of

Representatives will consider the special bill this month.

_________________________________________________



INS TO STRIP 5,000 OF CITIZENSHIP



Responding to revelations that more than 180,000 foreigners became

citizens last year without complete background checks, the Immigration

and Naturalization Service has begun the process of stripping nearly

5,000 persons of their citizenship. In these cases, the person losing

their citizenship either had a criminal arrest that would have

resulted in a denial of citizenship or the applicant lied about his or

her criminal history. In the 2,000 cases where a person is losing

citizenship because of lying on the application form on the question

of prior arrests, the arrest would not make the person inelibible for

citizenship.



The INS emphasized that despite the denaturalizations, more than

1,000,000 people got their citizenship last year and that the program

generally works well. Nevertheless, the INS continues to be

criticized for lax background checking.

_________________________________________________



COURT STRIPS PERMANENT RESIDENT OF GREEN CARD HOLDER FOR FAILURE TO

MAINTAIN TIES TO US



In a decision that is sure to worry many permanent residents who spend

considerable time outside the United States, the US 9th Circuit Court

of Appeals has ruled that an alien can lose his green card by spending

long periods of time outside the country. The case involved an Indian

national who spent less than a third of his time in the US over a two

and a half year period. The individual was spending time outside the

country with his wife and child who were subject to waits due to not

having current priority dates. The alien in this case would spend

most of the year in India and work in the US during the summers. He

did not maintain a residence in the US and he had permanent residence

status in the United Kingdom.



In a dissenting opinion, Judge Stephen Reinhardt stated that the court

acted inconsistent with prior rulings and that the law does not

require someone to choose between keeping his residency and being

separated from his family.



The law in this area allows the INS to act on subjective determination

that the alien's intended to abandon permanent residency. Individuals

who may be concerned about being similarly subject to an INS

determination of abandonment might want to read the article on this

subject in our March 1995 issue which is archived at our web site

(

which may be taken to reduce the chances of facing problems from the

INS.



_________________________________________________



INS WARNS ITS EMPLOYEES ABOUT NEW BATTERED SPOUSE PROVISIONS



Under the new immigration law, in battered spouse/children permanent

residency cases filed pursuant to the Violence Against Women Act

("VAWA"), employees of the INS and immigration judges are prohibited

from making an adverse determination of admissibility or deportability

using information provided solely by the abusive spouse or parent or

other member of the household. The law also prohibits the release of

any information relating to aliens who are seeking or have been

approved for permanent residency status under VAWA.



The INS has issued a memorandum to all of its employees informing them

of the change and reminding them that a violation of either

prohibition can result in disciplinary action or in civil penalties of

up to $5,000.



The INS reminded its employees that the prohibition on releasing

information is broad and could include such things as verifying status

or any other routine information. The exceptions to the rule include



- disclosure to other Department of Justice employees for legitimate

agency purposes - disclosure to law enforcement officials for

legitimate law enforcement purposes - disclosure for purposes of

judicial review in a manner protecting the confidentiality of the

information - disclosure in such manner as census information may be

disclosed by the Secretary of Commerce.



Adults can waive the disclosure ban, but there is no statory provision

allowing children to do the same.



With respect to the ban on making adverse decisions based solely on

the US citizen spouse's testimony, the INS advises INS employees to

obtain independent corraborative information from an unrelated person

before taking any action on that information.

_________________________________________________



USIA CLARIFIES APPLICABILITY OF NEW SKILLS LIST



The United States Information Agency has issued a memorandum

clarifying how to determine which skills list applies to applicants

who have or will enter the US on J-1 visas. The issue is important

because if it is determined that a J-1 visa holder is subject to the

skills list, he or she is subject to a two year home residency

requirement. The applicable skills list will be the skills list in

effect at the time a person entered the US. For those who entered

prior to July 12, 1984, the 1972 Skills List applies. For those who

entered between July 12, 1984 and before March 17, 1997, the 1984

Skills List applies. And for those who entered on or after March 17,

1997, the new 1997 Skills List applies. Even if an individual leaves

the US and has reentered after a new skills list is in effect, the

original skills list will continue to govern.



_________________________________________________



INS AWARDS MULTIMILLION DOLLAR CONTRACT TO UPGRADE COMPUTER SYSTEMS



The Immigration and Naturalization Service has awarded a $21 million

contract to Keane Federal Systems, Inc. to provide agency-wide network

workstation deployment and user support services over an 18-month

period. The local and wide area network work stations will be placed

at over 200 INS offices, including all INS district offices,

suboffices, ports of entry, service centers and border patrol offices

and stations. Keane is currently handling the agency's Year 2000 bug

project.



_________________________________________________



COURT DISMISSES CSS V. RENO LEGALIZATION CASE



After 10 years in court, the United States Court of Appeals for the

Ninth Circuit has dismissed the case of CSS v. Reno. The class action

suit challenged the lawfulness of an INS policy adopted in 1986

relating to the legalization program created by the Immigration Reform

and Control Act of 1986. The legalization program allowed certain

aliens unlawfully present in th US to apply for status as temporary

residents, and seek permission to reside permanently in the US. To be

eligible to apply, applicants had to prove they had resided

continuously in the US since November 6, 1986. The policy the

plaintiffs sought to challenge was an INS directive interpreting the

continuous physical presence requirement to mean that aliens must have

obtained INS approval before leaving the United States for even the

briefest of absences. The plaintiffs argued that an alien would not

fail to maintain a continuous physical presence by virtue of brief,

casual and innocent absences form the US.



While this case has been in appeals, Congress passed the new

immigration law. Section 377 of the new law sets limits on judicial

review of legalization claims. Following Congress' directive, the

court has dismissed the entire case. The plaintiffs argued that the

new law does not apply to this case since the plaintiffs were not

appealing a denial of a legalization claim, but, rather, were never

permitted to apply. The court rejected this argument stating that the

statute contains an express congressional directive that review should

be limited to the claims of those persons who have actually tendered

or attempted to tender an application and fee.



The plaintiffs also argued that Congress violated the separation of

powers by attempting to dictate a court's decision in a pending case.

The court rejected this on the grounds that Congress was actually

changing the law applicable to this case rather than impermissibly

interfering with the judicial process.



The court ordered the case remanded to the district court with

instructions to dismiss for lack of jurisdiction.



-----

Courtesy of Siskind's Immigration Bulletin



----- End of Forwarded message -----













Numukunda Darboe

Chemistry Dept.

University of Mississippi

(601) 232 5143 Lab

ndarboe@olemiss.edu

Home Page at:





OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

GO REBELS!!!!!!!



********************************************************************************



Date: Wed, 4 Jun 1997 20:13:43 -0400 (EDT)



From:

To:

To:

Subject: A brief intro

Message-ID: <v01550107afbae790374e@[204.215.135.128]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Greetings,



My Name is David Gilden and in 1978 after hearing the kora jali, Batrou Sekou

Kouyate of Mali, have been interested Manding music & culture

ever since.



My first trip to The Gambia was in 1989, and I have returned many times

to study kora and live with the Jali families of Gambia, Mali and Senegal.

As a result I am one of North America's only professional musicians who

has been playing the kora for over 10 years,



If you would like more information on my background or are looking for a

resource about Manding and related music's please feel free to visit my

web site:



Peace,



Dave Gilden (webmaster and kora musician)









Date: Wed, 4 Jun 1997 22:11:56 -0400 (EDT)



From:

To:

To:

Subject: Re: AFRICA UPDATE 4/6/97 - 1

Message-ID: <



That summit in Harare concerning the establishment of an "economic community"

on the African continent and Mugabe's comments really addreses some of the

topics discussed on the Gambia-L lately. It sounds like a bright begining

indeed if all the ideas are implemented. l also think that the "First Ladies"

agenda is "right on time".



Jabou.



Date: Thu, 05 Jun 1997 01:35:08 -0400



From: Latir Downes-Thomas

To:

To:

Subject: Re: OAU Summit + Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:



> That summit in Harare concerning the establishment of an "economic community"

> on the African continent and Mugabe's comments really addreses some of the

> topics discussed on the Gambia-L lately. It sounds like a bright begining

> indeed if all the ideas are implemented. l also think that the "First Ladies"

> agenda is "right on time".



I agree. This OAU summit must go down in history as one of the most

productive. I hope the organisation can follow up in a strong manner.

Perhaps now that Salim is on his last term, he will use the opportunity

to make the OAU a much more significant organisation and thus make his

mark in history.



I think for this new African Economic Community, strength should be

garnered upwards from a regional basis to the continent. SADC, the

southern African community seems to be setting the path as a very strong

one. The eastern African community also seems to be gaining strength

with some of their recently announced initiatives and they also seem to

have formed an alliance of sorts with SADC. Central Africa has gone

through all sorts of political changes but their own links are now very

close and all indications are that they too will also form a strong

alliance with SADC.



As the northern Arabic states have always maintained relatively close

ties, both politically and economic, this leaves ECOWAS. As I see it

the biggest hurdles for us are Nigeria's leadership role and the

Anglo-Franco divide. Nigeria is THE super-power of the region and

relations between them and South Africa, the SADC leader, has not been

good but hopefully the events in Sierra Leone and the way their role

there plays out may place Nigeria on better terms with the non West

African countries.



Within ECOWAS, the French West African or CFA countries are crucial to

the success of a stronger economic community especially since these

countries are dispersed among other countries in the region. CFA

countries are forming stronger economic ties but they are not

incorporating the rest of ECOWAS. I think this goes back to the

showdown between Cote D'Iviore and Nigeria for economic supremacy in the

region. This has to end. All communities have their leaders - South

Africa, Kenya, Zaire, Egypt etc. and we must come to the realisation

that ours is Nigeria. We too, the non CFA countries, must also try to

use the CFA structure as basis of strengthening ECOWAS as whole. Like

the OAU, ECOWAS also needs a better organisation or secretariat to catch

up with rest of the communities in the continent and to make the new

African Economic Community the success it needs to be.



A word on the Sierra Leone situation since there has not been that much

discussion on the subject. Again from the OAU standpoint, the fact that

the Organisation is finally ending their tight lipped policy on coup

d'etats is a much needed step in the right direction. The unifying

factor on this issue seems to be that none of the leaders, who

incidentally run the organisation, want to be overthrown - even those

who came to power that way. Hopefully this will be the dawn of a new

era as far as democracy is concerned in Africa. While the role that his

government is playing in Sierra Leone will without doubt help boost his

image, Sani Abacha now has even more pressure to make sure that some

acceptable semblance of democracy enters Nigeria on his watch and that

is good for all of us.



Some people have condemned Nigeria for the role that they are playing in

the aftermath of the coup in Sierra Leone but I think they should be

commended. They could have just walked away as they did in The Gambia,

where they played an even greater role in internal security before our

coup, but they did not. Perhaps they honestly believed there was no

reasonable justification in Freetown's case, where the government was

barely 14 month's old, or perhaps they moved out of sheer embarrassment

but taking into account how this might reverse a historical trend in the

region if anything else, I think it they should be supported.



Peace.



Lat



Date: Thu, 05 Jun 1997 08:28:44 -0400



From: Andy Lyons

To:

To:

Subject: Request for Information

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi,



The message below was posted to The Gambia Resource page. If anyone can

help, please reply directly to the sender <



>I am going to attend the Roots Homecoming Festival

>in Gambia. I will spend 5 weeks there. I am leaving

>Wed June 11. Does any one have advice on things I

>should be wary of or things I should definitly do

>while there. Please e-mail me personally with

>your suggestions and comments.

>

>Thank You

>

>Lourdes-marie

>Chaldean@bway.net





Date: Thu, 5 Jun 1997 13:26:54 GMT



From: Suvi Pekonen

To:

To:

Subject: unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



can you please unsubscribe me as I am going away for summer.

thank you





Suvi



Date: Thu, 05 Jun 1997 09:38:43 -0400



From: Andy Lyons

To:

To:

Subject: Translator Assistance Wanted

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





The Foreign Languages for Travelers homepage

(

mini-dictionaries for travelers on their web site, and the

management is interested in creating similar products for

Wolof and Mandinka. I have the list of words and phrases

that need to be translated, all very basic, and am seeking

assistance from a native speaker for the translations. (I

propose that the spellings used should conform to the U.S.

Peace Corps Wolof and Mandinka dictionaries, which to my

knowledge are the only Wolof and Mandinka guides available

for downloading on the internet - see The Gambia Resource

Page.) Once the translations are complete, there is the

possibility of creating associated sound files for the

pronunciations.



If anyone is interested in helping with this project for

either Wolof or Mandinka, please send me an email directly

at



Thanks.



Andy



The Gambia Resource Page

http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons







Date: Thu, 5 Jun 1997 15:37:33 +0200



From: Badara Joof

To:

To:

Subject: RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Hei,



Iss it free or what?



> -----Original Message-----

> From: Andy Lyons [SMTP:

> Sent: 5. juni 1997 15:39

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: Translator Assistance Wanted

>

>

> The Foreign Languages for Travelers homepage

> (

> mini-dictionaries for travelers on their web site, and the

> management is interested in creating similar products for

> Wolof and Mandinka. I have the list of words and phrases

> that need to be translated, all very basic, and am seeking

> assistance from a native speaker for the translations. (I

> propose that the spellings used should conform to the U.S.

> Peace Corps Wolof and Mandinka dictionaries, which to my

> knowledge are the only Wolof and Mandinka guides available

------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Jun 1997 15:50:53 +0200

From: Badara Joof <

To:

Subject: RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



I speak wollof anyway, send me some words so I can see if I can help.



> -----Original Message-----

> From: Andy Lyons [SMTP:

> Sent: 5. juni 1997 15:52

> To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

> Subject: RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

>

> >Iss it free or what?

>

> If you're asking whether it's a volunteer project, the answer is yes.

> (I'm

> not getting paid anything to do this either.)

>

> Andy

>

> >> I have the list of words and phrases

> >> that need to be translated, all very basic, and am seeking

> >> assistance from a native speaker for the translations.

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Jun 97 12:01:06 EDT

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



On the 1997 OAU meeting and the accomplishments, thus far,

achieved, I think the question the answer of which we would all

have to wait is will these proposals, agreements, joint mapped

cooperations be implemented? As we all know it has been the

tradition of many African organizations to formulate and not

carry out strategies. The tradition has been, as one of my

english teachers at Nusrat high school Badara Joof use to say,

"If it is say and done, in the African context it is say without

done."



Conventional wisdom tells us that formulated strategies have to

be implemented and evaluated in order to be effective. examples

of such effective strategies are being carried out in

organizations, institutions, etc., all over the world today. The

European Community is a prime example of this, an organization in

which time tables are set for the achievements of strategies and

all parties make it a point of duty to meet the time table

deadlines. To come closer to home, a prime example is the GAMTEL

company in The Gambia; a company that within ten fifteen years

has reached the targeted goal of providing effective and

efficient telecommunication to all Gambians.



Perhaps, and we hope, there is a new breed of rulers in Africa

that will make a difference; perhaps a new consciousness in

breeding in the OAU that recognizes that any sort of progress

requires self participation. It is well stated in the famous

wolof saying (ndimbal nacha fecka loho borom).



The difficulty is that it is virtually impossible for any

sustained development to take place in a chaotic environment

(politically, culturally, ethnically, etc.). For example, a

country that does not have a lasting political structure cannot

have a sustained economic development; the fact that one

government substitutes strategies for development of previous

governments with its own in an environment that governments can

be changed over night is not conducive for sustained progress.

The point I am making is apparent: coupled with the tradition of

lack of implementation of strategies of many of our organizations

is the lack of a stable environment. The enthusiasm, therefore,

should be there to recognize that this year's OAU annual meeting

is taking some kind of a positive direction in the formulation

stage of strategic planning; crucial, however, is the

implementation and evaluation stages of strategic planning.

peace

Mamadi Corra



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 00:28:58 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



It sems to me an unwarranted generalistion to hold that Western or rather

U.S intervention in Africa was driven by the former's designs to gain

competitive advantage over its ideological enemies during the cold war.

Naturally, the cold war factor should be given serious and indeed adequate

consideration, eventhough this should not detract from the fact that the

West reacted, and intervened in the Third World for its own imperialistic

interests and will continue to do so as long as we remain powerless. Desert

Storm - the war against Iraq - has shown, beyond reasonable doubt, that the

West will always be prepared to go to war should its strategic interests be

threathened anywhere - irrespective of what disease the former Soviet Union

suffers. Many pundits in fact believed that the republic of Congo ( the

former Zaire) was one country for which the West would go to war because of

its strategic importance. [There are large deposits of manganese, vanadium,

and cobalt in this huge country. These are strategic minerals - vanadium

and cobalt are essential in aircraft manufacturing.] At this point in

Africa's political evolution it is of vital importance for us to be able to

identify those principal cultural and historical elements of our present

condition that should inform a sound basis for a progressive foreign policy

- an African perspective of the rest of the world. It should be remembered

that when the Western powers were slicing up Africa like a birthday cake in

between them, the former Soviet Union was not yet born, and Lenin was just

twelve years old....

....As for the discussion on Aid to Africa, I am of the opinion that the

"development" effort has not been afforded an adequate cultural

perspective. Eventhough we cannot live like self-sufficient islanders in

todays world, Aid in general has become, in large measure, a concept which

itself needs HELP. Aid is to be given, in the first place, in order to

eliminate the need for aid. In many instances, aid has been very helpful.

But it has also produced a dependency syndrome that makes a mockery of our

INDEPENDECE! I do not think we should mourn the departure of USAid from

Gambia. Instead we must simply do things by ourselves, and whoever wants to

help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Every

African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is

going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherished

ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must be

abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences?

What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and

sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings

amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for instance);

should we import cars and Evian water or tractors?

I think these may be some of the questions we may have to ask in order

to be able to formulate responsible policies for our development and

external aid. A huge problem is that those who normally formulate policy

are, like you and me,(and I should dare claim all the attendants at the

Zimbabwe summit) victims of

a compartmentalised mental order - effectively tailored into thinking like

Westerners even as we celebrate our Africanness. (Fantastic "warambas" on

Fridays, suits and ties the other days) :-)

We may of course support the importation of tractors, but we would also not

oppose the importation of cars - even if that could mean balance of

payments deficits.



Sidibeh.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 10:50:53 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970606095322.AAA12954@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Bob Jallow has been added to the list. Welcome to

the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send a

brief introduction to:





Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 12:33:09 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: SV: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Minor correction: At the time of the Berlin Conference in 1884, V.I. Leni=

n

was fourteen years old and not twelve as stated.



----------

> Fr=E5n: Momodou S Sidibeh <

> Till: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

> =C4mne: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

> Datum: den 6 juni 1997 00:28

>=20

> It sems to me an unwarranted generalistion to hold that Western or rath=

er

> U.S intervention in Africa was driven by the former's designs to gain

> competitive advantage over its ideological enemies during the cold war.

> Naturally, the cold war factor should be given serious and indeed

adequate

> consideration, eventhough this should not detract from the fact that th=

e

> West reacted, and intervened in the Third World for its own

imperialistic

> interests and will continue to do so as long as we remain powerless.

Desert

> Storm - the war against Iraq - has shown, beyond reasonable doubt, that

the

> West will always be prepared to go to war should its strategic interest=

s

be

> threathened anywhere - irrespective of what disease the former Soviet

Union

> suffers. Many pundits in fact believed that the republic of Congo ( the

> former Zaire) was one country for which the West would go to war becaus=

e

of

> its strategic importance. [There are large deposits of manganese,

vanadium,

> and cobalt in this huge country. These are strategic minerals - vanadi=

um

> and cobalt are essential in aircraft manufacturing.] At this point in

> Africa's political evolution it is of vital importance for us to be abl=

e

to

> identify those principal cultural and historical elements of our presen=

t

> condition that should inform a sound basis for a progressive foreign

policy

> - an African perspective of the rest of the world. It should be

remembered

> that when the Western powers were slicing up Africa like a birthday cak=

e

in

> between them, the former Soviet Union was not yet born, and Lenin was

just

> twelve years old....

> ...As for the discussion on Aid to Africa, I am of the opinion that the

> "development" effort has not been afforded an adequate cultural

> perspective. Eventhough we cannot live like self-sufficient islanders i=

n

> todays world, Aid in general has become, in large measure, a concept

which

> itself needs HELP. Aid is to be given, in the first place, in order to

> eliminate the need for aid. In many instances, aid has been very helpfu=

l.

> But it has also produced a dependency syndrome that makes a mockery of

our

> INDEPENDECE! I do not think we should mourn the departure of USAid from

> Gambia. Instead we must simply do things by ourselves, and whoever want=

s

to

> help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Every

> African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is

> going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherishe=

d

> ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must =

be

> abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences=

?

> What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and

> sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

> learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings

> amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

> conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for

instance);

> should we import cars and Evian water or tractors?=20

> I think these may be some of the questions we may have to ask in ord=

er

> to be able to formulate responsible policies for our development and

> external aid. A huge problem is that those who normally formulate polic=

y

> are, like you and me,(and I should dare claim all the attendants at the

> Zimbabwe summit) victims of=20

> a compartmentalised mental order - effectively tailored into thinking

like

> Westerners even as we celebrate our Africanness. (Fantastic "warambas" =

on

> Fridays, suits and ties the other days) :-)

> We may of course support the importation of tractors, but we would also

not

> oppose the importation of cars - even if that could mean balance of

> payments deficits.

>=20

> Sidibeh.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 12:25:31 +0100 (BST)

From: O BALDEH <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Translator Assistance Wanted

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I am a linguist. Though french in training,I am familiar with the

syllabic structure of the gambian national languages as my memoire

focused on particularily on pulaar and have been helping the the

Curriculum Research and Development Centre in the Gambia to produce

instructional materials on the national languages.

Though most of the keyboards do not contain the alphabets of most of

these languages i can manage to write the translated scripts accordingly.

Hoping to hearing from you soon



si jamanobi



omar baldeh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 10:36:53 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <



Momodou,

I think you have some valid points when you say:





....help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Every

African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is

going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherished

ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must be

abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences?

What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and

sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings

amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for instanc....



My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country's are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere, Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self with.



Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not think that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems tend to be different.



to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

learning in largely non-literate societies?...

I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than ever before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is useful at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent to school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 09:35:47 -0700 (PDT)

From: "Al M'Ballow" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: Translator Assistance Wanted

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Pathner,

My name is Mballow as many Gambians know me.Any way i think

i might be able to help,if just i know the languages you wanna be help

with,because i think the little i speak in FULA,WOLOF,AND MANDINKA might

be helpful.

So any thing you fill i can do for you,please don't hesitate

to call. Thanks or in fula(allah tawnu mo wuri)

in wolof(kon-nak bae chi kanam)

in mandinka(fo Nnyato)

ALL THIS IS HAS DIFFERENT MEANING.













On Thu, 5 Jun 1997, Andy Lyons wrote:



> >Iss it free or what?

>

> If you're asking whether it's a volunteer project, the answer is yes. (I'm

> not getting paid anything to do this either.)

>

> Andy

>

> >> I have the list of words and phrases

> >> that need to be translated, all very basic, and am seeking

> >> assistance from a native speaker for the translations.

>

>

>







m









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Jun 1997 14:18:53 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Africa-Press Africa: Weekly Press Review

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA, 06/06/97) - Questions about coups in Africa

resurfaced in the press this week, following the still unconsolidated

ouster of Sierra Leone's President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah May 25.

"The tragedy in Sierra Leone offers an opportunity for the

deployment of Ecomog as a defender of popular democratic will," The

Guardian, a Lagos newspaper said.

However, Dakar's Sud Quotidien saw the deployment differently.

"Nigeria, with the complicity of Ecowas member states is creating

another centre of tension after having mismanaged the Liberian crisis,"

it said. "Nigeria is trying to make people forget its own abuse of

authority."

The paper wondered why, what it termed, "the blank cheque granted to

Nigeria, Guinea and Gambia" had not been offered to the coup leaders of

Sierra Leone.

However, the Dakar government daily, Le Soleil, said the Nigerian

action could be justified in that Kabbah, who was democratically

elected, asked for intervention by Ecowas countries. Moreover, it said,

Nigeria also has a bilateral defense treaty with Sierra Leone.

"However, what denies the operation against the Sierra Leonean junta

credibility is that it is conducted by Nigeria, which is not a model in

respecting the democratic principles in the name of which the junta is

being condemned," it said.

It noted that the European Union had just renewed a six-month

sanction against Nigeria because of the execution of Ogoni activist,

Ken Saro-Wiwa.

"That is why some suspect that, through his operation in Sierra

Leone, Abacha is trying to exercise regional leadership. This would

explain his swiftness (of military action) when all diplomatic means

had not yet been exhausted," it said.

"That said, if the international community really cares about

defending democracy, it must go beyond mere denunciations and use

peaceful means to pressure the junta into relinquishing power. Where

military force is necessary, it is up to the U.N. Security Council or

the O.A.U. to fully assume their responsibilities," it said.

Against the backdrop of the Sierra Leonean crisis, Sud Quotidien

also berated the O.A.U's conflict resolution body for what it said had

been its ineffectiveness.

The newspaper gave as examples, its acceptance of the recent

takeover of what was formerly Zaire by Laurent Kabila and the coups by

Pierre Buyoya in Burundi and Mainassara Bare's in Niger.

"All this leads to one fact: the OAU, far from carrying out

institutional and political changes to meet the aspirations of Africans

and adapt to the new international political context, is once again

crushed by the weight of its historical scourges compounded by new

ones, " it said.

"In fact," it said, "the old quarrels between so-called liberal

countries and revolutionary ones are being replaced by a rivalry

between Anglophone and Francophone countries."

Therefore it added, "As long as such rivalries continue, the O.A.U.

will never manage to establish legal standards nor make its members

abide by them."

In other words, it said conflict management in African states "must

also include the management of these differences and contradictions

which are undermining the sometimes egotistic interests not necessarily

of states, but of their rulers."

Turning to the election of the socialist government of Lionel

Jospin, the paper wondered what that would mean for Africa.

"The composition of the French government, with the scrapping of the

Department of Cooperation, which was operating as the former Ministry

of Colonies, gives a clear indication of the orientation of the

left-wing government," it said.

Jospin, it said, "hinted during his campaign" that if elected he

would redefine France's relations with Africa, "with a less

paternalistic and less colonialist policy," as was defined in the 1960s

by Jacques Foccart.

"That is all Africans are asking for," the paper said. "Now the

leftist government has the opportunity to do so."

It added: "The absorption of the Ministry of Cooperation into the

Foreign Ministry should be understood in this new political vision

which will no doubt fundamentally disturb African despots," it said.

"In politics, symbols and signs are sometimes as important as

actions. The decision to scrap the ministry, it said, was "among the

signs and symbols which may lead one to believe that, at last,

something is changing in Franco-African relations."

On economic matters, Kampala's daily, The New Vision, commented on

announcement of record coffee prices, leveling at three U.S. dollars a

pound in New York.

Given this rise, the newspaper urged the government move swiftly in

getting Ugandan farmers to seize this chance and start income

generating projects.

Government needed to do so, it said, because Ugandan farmers

squandered the 1994 windfall in world coffee prices.

"Instead of the farmers putting the money in some projects to

generate more income they took to socializing -- drinking and marrying

several wives," it said.

"Farmers in coffee growing areas like Masaka and Mbale graduated

from local brew to beer and luxuries that bear no economic fruits.

Today they have nothing and are dying of poverty," it added.

So, it said: "It is now time for political leaders to mobilize and

sensitise the farmers, guide them on how to start income generating

projects. This rise in the coffee prices should not be lost."

By Olu Sarr, PANA Staff Correspondent

-0-

Copyright 1997



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Jun 1997 14:21:31 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



MIAMI, June 6 (UPI S) -- An African millionaire facing prison time for

bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of

diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani

Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and

political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.

Copyright 1997



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Jun 1997 14:23:50 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: High malaria risk could lessen severity of ...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



High malaria risk could lessen severity of disease (Release at 2300

gmt June 5)

LONDON, June 6 (Reuter) - Kenyan researchers said on Friday that

children living in areas where there is a high rate of malaria infection

may have a lower risk of developing severe cases of the disease than

other youngsters.

In a report in the Lancet medical journal, Robert Snow of the Kenya

Medical Research/Wellcome Trust Collaborative Programme in Nairobi found

that children exposed to malaria at a young age may develop some sort of

resistance to serious infection.

"Paradoxically, the risks of severe disease in childhood were

lowest among populations with the highest transmission intensities, and

the highest disease risks were observed among populations exposed to

low-to-moderate intensities of transmission," he said.

Snow and his colleagues compared malaria infection rates for

children in five communities in Kenya and The Gambia.

The prevalence of infection in the communities was two percent, 37

percent, 49 percent, 74 and 83 percent, but the number of children

admitted to hospital with severe cases was 3.9 percent, 25.8, 25.9, 16.7

and 18 percent.

"The most plausible explanation for the patterns of severe malaria

we have described is that a given amount of exposure is required for

effective clinical immunity to develop," said Snow.

It appears that when infection rates are high exposure in early

life gives a child a resistance to infection and that deaths from

malaria decline at high levels of transmissions.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Jun 1997 14:24:56 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: fwd: Soccer-Gambia's national coach quits

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



BANJUL, June 4 (Reuter) - John Hansen, the Danish coach of Gambia's

national soccer team, has resigned for personal reasons three months

into a one-year contract.

The sports ministry said on Wednesday Hansen's wife was ill and had

been advised not to travel to West Africa.

The Gambia Football Association will look for another coach to

prepare the team for a West African regional tournament in November.



------------------------------



Date: 06 Jun 1997 19:19:05 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Injecting New Life

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 01-Jun-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Injecting New Life into the Integration Dream



By Lewis Machipisa



HARARE, Jun 1 (IPS) - In April 1980, heads of state and government

of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) came up with the 'Lagos

Plan of Action 1980-2000' whose aims included economic

integration.



The plan envisaged a common market stretching from the Cape in

the south to Cairo in the north, but the barriers to economic

integration have not yet been knocked down.



Now, 17 years later, African leaders are hoping to inject new

life into the vision of an African Economic Community (AEC) that

will incorporate the various regional economic groupings that

exist on the continent.



At its 66th session, held here on May 28-31, the OAU Council of

Ministers met for the first time as the Council of Ministers of

the AEC, while the first AEC Summit will be held during the June 2-

4 meeting here of OAU heads of state and government.



''We are in the process of creating the structures of the

African Economic Community and the policy decisions have to be

taken by the heads of states,'' said Stan Mudenge, Zimbabwe's

Foreign Minister.



''Currently there are no links with actual existing regional

communities. It is now necessary that we sign the document which

establishes a linkage between these existing bodies and the AEC,''

said Mudenge.



While past experience would appear to justify any scepticism,

some analysts feel that recent developments on the political plane

could speed up the pace of economic integration.



''There is now new leadership in Uganda, Rwanda, Congo,

Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Africa and Tanzania and you have the

older progressive states of Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique with a

deep commitment to Pan-Africanism,'' says Tajudeen Abdul-Raheem,

secretary-general of the Pan-Africanist Movement.



K.Y. Amoako, executive secretary of U.N. Economic Commission

for Africa (ECA), believes that Africa cannot afford to wait.



''We have been bad too long,'' Amoako, who is also a U.N. Under-

Secretary-General, told IPS. ''The 21st century is coming and we

should have vision. We should have hope and aspirations. There is

a lot of poverty in this continent and there is big decisive

turnaround in attitudes and commitments.''



''We didn't show the necessary commitment in the Lagos Plan of

Action and also there were changes in the world economy, the debt

problem became larger and larger and terms of trade deteriorated

and we didn't manage or economies very well,'' he explained.''But

we can't be Afro-pessimists. We have been that for a long time.''



The envisaged AEC, he said, ''is a vision for the future, and

the vision is very clear that we Africans need to unite, not only

politically but also economically. It's a well articulated vision

we have to work on.''



Amoako conceded, however, that the goals will not be achieved

overnight. ''It's not going to be easy. There are going to be

setbacks, frustrations but we have no choice but move in this

direction.''



He said that, with the current trends in the world, the idea is

to have regional economic communities that will ultimately lead

into an African Economic Community.



These building blocks are the Southern African Development

Community (SADC), the Common Market of Eastern and Southern Africa

(COMESA), the Economic Community of the West Africa States

(ECOWAS) and the West African Monetary and Economic Union (UMOEA).



''These various economic blocs have made some progress. They

vary from sub-region to sub-region and we need to build up into

these successs and move into the future,'' he said. ''I am an

optimist and I feel that if we pull our resources together we will

realise fruition.''



Some economists have dismissed the idea of an African economic

community, saying that African countries cannot effectively trade

among themselves because they produce similar types of goods,

which explains the low level of intra-African trade.



But Amoako has an answer for them.



''There is a lot of trade that goes on among African countries

but most of it is not recorded. It's only that we call it

smuggling,'' he says. ''The level of trade among African countries

is not good, but it's more that what people think and the

potential is there.''



''If we record all this trade and remove all the bottlenecks

and constraints that impede trade -- transportation, monetary

policies -- you will be surprised that the amount of recorded

trade is going to be tremendous,'' he added. ''With a larger

market you will then be able to emphasise more on the question of

comparative advantage. You will be able to attract more foreign

investment.''



The ECA is currently setting up five regional offices whose

main goals will be to strengthen the regional economic blocs and

complement the work of the OAU and the African Development Bank

(ADB).



Abdul-Raheem, too, feels the argument that African nations

compete with rather than complement one another is overstretched.

''If you have a genuine economic community in Africa, over time

there will be specialisation and so there won't be duplication,''

he argues. (END/IPS/LM/KB/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved







------------------------------



Date: 06 Jun 1997 19:16:45 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-OAU: African Leaders Speak o

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 02-Jun-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-OAU: African Leaders Speak out Against Military Coups



By Lewis Machipisa



HARARE, Jun 2 (IPS) - The latest summit of the Organisation of

African Unity (OAU) kicked off here on Monday with a chorus of

condemnations of military overthrows in general and the May 25

coup in Sierra Leone in particular.



The sternest of the critics was UN Secretary General Kofi

Annan. ''The will of the people must be the basis of governmental

authority in Africa, and governments, duly elected necessary and

desirable, is not

sufficient. We must also ostracise and isolate putchists,'' said

Annan. ''Africa can longer tolerate and accept as faits accomplis,

coups against elected governments and the illegal seizure of power

by military cliques, who sometimes act for sectional interests,

sometimes simply for their own.



''Armies exisaders, although he did not mention

that country by name. However, OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed

Salim did. ''In the interest of both Sierra Leone and Africa as a

whole, everything must be done to restore constituonomic

development that needed to be avoided.



''Economic questions have now clearly come to t

Mugabe. ''To solve them, however, we need a correcenvironment on

the continent... The most urgent issue facing

Africa today is the vital question of peace in a number of our

countries, for peace is such a fundamental pre-con

Zimbabwean president assumes the chairmanship of the OAU for the

next 12 months, taking over from President Paul Biya of Cameroon.



The crisis in Sierra Leone did not prevent Mug spots such as

Burundi, whose

leader Maj. Pierre Buyoya, came to power on Jul. 25, 1996, through

a military coup and was penalised for that by an econtinues among

various factions leaders,''

he added. ''The OAU can never rest until an accept is

found to the conflict in Somalia.''



But the Zied mentors to go through the motions

of democracy without enthroning its substance.''



es, and then supported

dictatorships for decades . Democracy pursued without preparation

is a

factor for instability rather than stability,'' said Mugabe.



He also hinted that the principle of democracy if the reform

of the council is to have meaning to those of us w Mugabe said

the OAU position that Africa is entitled to two

seats with equal status on the Security Council must be

maintained. ''Our view is that the veto is undemocratic. It should

be done away with.'' he added. (end/ips/lm/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-OAU/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World N

Message-ID: <APC&

Date: 05 Jun 1997 16:08:34 -0800 (PST)

X-Gateway:

Lines: 77





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Jun 1997 23:19:19 +0200

From: Chris Foxwell <

To:

Subject: looking for Malanding Bojang

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear list-members,



I'm looking for a friend of mine, called Malanding Bojang (or Mal).

Does anybody know if he has an email address?. I cannot find his name

on the membershiplist, maybe he's listed under a company name or a

friends name. Please respond to the email address wich is mentioned

above,



Thanks a lot,



Nelly Leive



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 20:47:11 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <



SIDIBEH,



YOU RAISE SOME VALID POINTS BUT PLEASE NOTE THAT I ,FOR ONE, WAS NOT

LAMENTING USAID'S DEPARTURE SO MUCH AS POINTING OUT THE HYPOCRITICAL STANCE

THAT THE U.S TAKES VIS A VIS AFRICA, WHICH YOU CORRECTLY IDENTIFIED ,

"SERVING THEIR OWN INTEREST ALWAYS". AND YES, WE NEED TO TAKE STOCK OF

OURSELVES BEFORE WE KNOW WHERE WE WANT TO GO AND HOW TO GET THERE, BUT LET US

NOT THROW AWAY THE EFFORTS OF THOSE WHO DARE TO START TRYING, LIKE THE GROUP

AT THE "ECONOMIC SUMMIT"



JABOU



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Jun 1997 14:39:07 +0100 (BST)

From: "M. Njie" <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Mobutu, Aid to Africa...Latir, Jabou, Malanding, et al..

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Fri, 6 Jun 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Momodou,

> I think you have some valid points when you say:

>

>

> ...help should do so on OUR TERMS....like the Eritreans are doing. Every

> African country must first take stock of its cultural identity:what is

> going to be the effect of western models of development on our cherished

> ways of life? what traditional practices (of which ethnic groups) must be

> abandoned? which others should be promoted? their economic consequences?

> What are the cultural constrains to capitalism, how do we develop, and

> sustain a lasting national identity?How do we inculcate a thirst for

> learning in largely non-literate societies, how do we encourage savings

> amongst people who would steal huge sums of money in order to finance

> conspicous consumption (marriages and christening ceremonies for instanc....

>

> My observation is what cultural identity do African country's really possess in the first place? I guess the point here is that these country's are too young to have a cultural identity. This is not to say that individual nations that make up these countries (the wollof, Sere, Mandinkas,Manjakos, Jolas, Fullas and many others- say in the case of the Gambia ) do not have cultures. But often the problem in such a diverse 'mixture' is one comes to be confused with what to identify ones self with.

>

> Often when the question of identity is confronted the outcome is generally determined by the methods used in dealing with it. I do not think that this problem is unique to Africa alone. Countries with diverse cultures generally tend to be more difficult to manage as value systems tend to be different.

>

> to answer your question...How do we inculcate a thirst for

> learning in largely non-literate societies?...

> I think the thirst for learning more will naturally come the more we learn. That is evident in the Gambian Society today. More people than ever before are sending their kids to school. That is unlike the days I was going to school. That was the time when parents take stock on who is useful at the farm and who isn't. Some of us the 'useless' fine themselves sent to school while the 'indispensables' are keep home.

>

> Malanding

>

Malanding,

I don't really get your argument about the need for

individual African countries to have a single culture. I cannot

think of a country that has achieved this. The aim should not

be to force everyone to follow a single 'culture' but to

encourage the idea of unity in diversity. America seems to be

going in this direction, and it is the only sensible way

forward. Each country has diffferent cultures and together they

form the cultural identity of that country. Cultural differences

need not hinder our development efforts.



As regards the point made about western education, it has

to be borne in mind that its advent represented a big change

in attitude and value system. Therefore the people needed time

to adjust and to assess its value. This could be seen in the way

girls were denied western education because of the belief that

they would abandon their African way of life. And most of

their fears came to pass. That is why we need a new

type of education that places greater emphasis on family

values, morality and service to the community. Before the

advent of western education these things were generally taken

for granted.



Regards,





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Jun 1997 08:26:56 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia seeks immunity for convicted millionaire (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI -



Thanks

Tony









---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 6 Jun 1997 16:01:11 PDT

From: Reuter / Jim Loney <

Newsgroups: clari.news.crime.misc, clari.world.africa.western,

clari.news.crime.general

Subject: Gambia seeks immunity for convicted millionaire





MIAMI (Reuter) - A U.S. State Department protocol officer

testified Friday that a West African millionaire who pleaded

guilty to a charge of bribing a U.S. Customs officer had no

claim to diplomatic immunity.

African diplomats, business people and members of

African-American rights groups crammed into the Miami federal

courtroom where the case was heard.

Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko, a citizen of Mali and Gambia,

pleaded guilty in January to paying a $30,000 bribe to a U.S.

Customs agent in a bid to ship two military helicopters to

Gambia.

Gambia has petitioned the Miami U.S. District Court to

overturn Sissoko's conviction on the grounds that he was serving

as a special envoy for that country and had diplomatic immunity

from criminal prosecution.

A host of African nations have condemned the case against

Sissoko, head of a company called Negoce International and a

millionaire known for his largesse in West Africa and Miami.

Following his conviction, he gave $60,000 Mercedes to each

of his three lawyers, $300,000 to a Miami high school marching

band and a gold watch and $10,000 cash to a masseuse who went to

his condominium but was not allowed to touch Sissoko because of

his religious beliefs, according to press reports.

Gambia's lawyers are seeking dismissal of the charges and

the return of a $20 million bond, plus interest. Lawyers for the

United States say the government has no record of Sissoko being

granted diplomat status.

At the close of a two-day hearing, State Department protocol

officer Lawrence Dunham said the United States had not

recognized Sissoko as an accredited diplomat and neither Gambia

nor Sissoko were told that he had diplomatic immunity.

He said the diplomatic passport and title of ``special

adviser'' given to Sissoko by Gambia gave him no special

immunity under terms of the Vienna Convention and U.S.

diplomatic regulations.

``We wouldn't recognize such a title,'' Dunham said.

U.S. Magistrate Ted Bandstra turned down a request by

federal prosecutors to put Sissoko on the witness stand.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Scruggs had subpoenaed

Sissoko and wanted him to testify Friday. But his attorneys

objected and Bandstra ruled that since there was a ``legitimate

question'' as to whether Sissoko has diplomatic immunity, he

should not be forced to testify.

Bandstra gave lawyers 10 days to write legal briefs on the

case and gave no indication when he would rule.

Among diplomats attending the hearing was Senegalese

Ambassador General Mamadou Mansour Peck, who said the case had

wide ramifications for the international diplomatic community in

the United States.

``In this very global village we have to accept some rules

of reciprocity...and fairness,'' he said.

-=-=-

Want to tell us what you think about the ClariNews? Please feel

free to <<email us your comments>> <









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Jun 1997 08:28:36 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Magistrate considers fate of millionaire (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI -



Tony







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 7 Jun 1997 7:30:35 PDT

From: UPI <

Newsgroups: clari.local.florida, clari.world.africa.western,

clari.news.corruption, clari.usa.law.misc

Subject: Magistrate considers fate of millionaire





MIAMI, June 7 (UPI) -- A U.S. magistrate is considering what to

recommend for an African millionaire who is claiming diplomatic immunity

in order to avoid prison time for bribery.

Gambian officials say Foutanga Dit Babani Sissoko was appointed a

special envoy to help establish business and political ties in the

United States last summer and should not have been charged.

After hearing two days of testimony, Magistrate Ted Bandstra says he

will make his recommendation of U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore in

10 days.

The U.S. government maintains it has no record of Sissoko's

diplomatic status.

But Gambian officials, including the presidential chief of staff,

testified the diplomatic status was legitimate. The courtroom was jammed

with the officials and other supporters of Sissoko, and after the

hearing, Sissoko took 150 of them to lunch.

Sissoko, who speaks no English, was charged with attempting to bribe

a U.S. Customs inspector in an attempt to release a shipment of former

military helicopters he wanted sent from Miami International Airport to

Africa.

Sissoko contends he only offered to pay $30,000 as a means of

speeding up the shipping process according to his native customs and he

was not trying to bribe the inspector.

Sissoko pleaded guilty in March to reduced charges of offering an

illegal gratuity to an agent and was sentenced to 42 days in prison

followed by four months' house arrest. He also was fined $250,000.

Lawyers for Gambia have asked charges against Sissoko be dismissed

and his $20 million bond be returned with interest.









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Jun 1997 21:36:25 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <



Oh dear, wasn't that a big diplomatic boo boo on the part of the Gambia gov't

to say that he was an envoy of theirs when the guy is accused of actually

bribing U.S.. agents or officials?



Jabou.











In a message dated 6/7/97 6:55:06 AM, you wrote:



<<MIAMI, June 6 (UPI S) -- An African millionaire facing prison time for

bribery is seeking (Friday) to have the case dismissed on grounds of

diplomatic immunity. Attorneys for Gambia say Foutanga Dit Babani

Sissoko was appointed a special envoy to help establish business and

political ties in the United States and should not have been charged.

Copyright 1997





----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.3])

by mrin58.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-4.0.0)

with ESMTP id OAA11865;

Fri, 6 Jun 1997 14:18:57 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id LAA15054; Fri, 6 Jun 1997 11:18:47 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu (mx4.u.washington.edu [140.142.33.5])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id LAA04604 for <

11:18:28 -0700

Received: from sweden.it.earthlink.net (sweden-c.it.earthlink.net

[204.250.46.50])

by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with ESMTP

id LAA14849 for <

-0700

Received: from latir.earthlink.net (1Cust116.Max39.New-York.NY.MS.UU.NET

[153.35.19.116])

by sweden.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id LAA11708



>>







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 8 Jun 1997 11:15:10 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd: African wants bribery charges dropped

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Mr. Sissoko seems to be a national of two countries,i.e.,

Mali and the Gambia. I know the issue of our Gambian

brothers and sister in the nordic countries regarding

dual citizenship was mentioned on Gambia-l before. But

does anyone know if the Gambia permits dual-citizenship?

I may be applying for one in the future, who knows!



Lamin.



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 71

*************************

