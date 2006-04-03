Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Fwd: Coup Attempt In S. Leone.

by

2)

by

3) Re: Aid to Africa

by badjie karafa sw <

4) Welcome Michael

by

5) Alhagi Manta Drammeh

by Alhagi Manta Dramneh <

6) Fwd: Kaunda Blames Colonialists.

by

7) Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.

by

8) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

by Andrea Klumpp <

9) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

by

10) Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the Afr

by

11) The Observer Online: Demo Issues from May

by Francis Njie <

12) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the Dr

by

13) DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives Deve

by

14) New members

by

15) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

by

16) High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area! (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

17) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

by Andrea Klumpp <

18) Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

19)

by

20) Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.

by Raye Sosseh <

21) Fwd: Wars Emerge As Africa`s Toughest Problem

by

22) Fwd: Nigeria Said To Plan Two-Prolonged Option On Sierra Leone

by

23) ENGINEERING JOB OPPORTUNITY

by MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <

24) Seeking Kola Nuts

by Andy Lyons <

25) DR Nyang on CSPAN

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

26) Re: Seeking Kola Nuts

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

27) Traditionalism and governance

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

28) Re: Seeking Kola Nuts

by M W Payne <

29) "Reporting on Africa"

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

30) Cigarette Manufacturers Attacked On No Tobacco Day

by

31) Re: Unsubscribe

------------------------------



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 17:18:22 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Coup Attempt In S. Leone.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Armed men stage coup attempt in Sierra Leone



May 25, 1997

Web posted at: 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT)







FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Armed men launched a coup attempt

Sunday and said they had taken power in this West African nation. A

spokesman, who identified himself as Cpl. Gborie, went on national

radio and said that President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah had fled the country.



"We want democracy but not this democracy. Our soldiers have been

suffering for far too long", said the spokesman. Gborie also demanded

that "all ministers and other politicians should immediately report to

military headquarters".







The broadcast came amid reports of heavy shooting in several parts of

the capital of Freetown. There were reports of gunbattles and

artillery fire, with the attackers apparently meeting some resistance.

Soldiers have declared a round-the-clock curfew.







The coup spokesman claimed that army troops had joined the uprising,

but it remained unclear whether the coup leaders represented a faction

within the army, or the entire armed forces. It also remained unclear

who was actually involved in the battle. Also, there is no

confirmation that the president had fled the country.



Gborie accused the government of introducing tribalism, and reportedly

called for the return to Sierra Leone of Foday Sankoh, a leader of the

rebel Revolutionary United Front, and Capt. Solomon Musa, a former

deputy military leader linked to coup allegations in 1993.







Sunday's coup attempt comes after two alleged coup plots against

Kabbah were discovered last year.







During Sunday's gunbattle in the Sierra Leone capital, hundreds of

prisoners at the Pademba Road central prison were set free. Witnesses

said about 20 heavily armed soldiers broke into the prison and freed

more than 600 inmates.



Among those who had been held at the prison were two groups of

soldiers charged in alleged coup plots against Kabbah's civilian

government in 1996.







The coup spokesman declared Sunday's coup an internal matter, and

called on international troops within Sierra Leone to stay out. A

substantial number of troops from other West African nations are

stationed in Sierra Leone.







Nigerian troops are there as part of a defense pact between the two

countries to fend off rebel attacks, particularly in Freetown.

However, the coup leaders now say the Nigerian troops are cooperating

with them.







On Sunday, troops were reported to be moving around the city in

military vehicles at mid-morning, commandeering civilian vehicles and

telling civilians to stay indoors.



The capital's Lungi International Airport, which is under the control

of troops belonging to the West African peacekeeping force ECOMOG, was

reported closed to flights in and out of the country.







Reuters contributed to this report

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 12:02:45 EDT

From:

To:

Cc:

Message-ID: <



“WHERE DID ALL THE ELEPHANTS GO?”



Instead of pointing accusing fingers at Africans who poach

protected wildlife in African nature preserves, I believe a more

constructive activity for all of us would be to consider these pivotal

questions. Can conflicting demands of African economic development and

wildlife conservation be reconciled and to whose benefit should they be

reconciled? I am convinced that for the two conflicting demands of

African economic development and wildlife conservation, to be reconciled

in a win/win manner for both rare African wildlife and local people,

everyone has an essential part to play. To discover what this essential

role is, I recommend that we waste no time in asking ourselves: “What can

I do to facilitate the accomplishment of a win/win outcome in Africa and

am I willing to commit some of my resources to facilitate this

happening?” To facilitate this self-evaluation process, as well as, the

eventual, hopefully positive, resolution of this crisis, I present

historical information on the topic of this problem.



Principle Causes



Before Europeans came to Africa, wildlife was an integral part of

an African’s life. Local African peoples communally owned and

sustainably managed all the land of Africa, together with all of the

continent’s natural resources, including wildlife. Local community

leaders maintained control over the wildlife in their region. Hunting of

wildlife was performed only with their prior authorization. Only they

had the power to approve and appoint the hunters for the community. When

Europeans colonized Africa, they instituted game laws in order to usurp

power over African wildlife as they had done with regard to all the other

valuable natural resources of the African continent. The voracious

appetite of Europeans for what was African extended to include wildlife,

arable land and precious minerals, as well as, human beings. In most

countries of Africa, those colonial game laws are still in effect. The

colonial game laws, still in effect to this day, discriminate against

local people because those laws were established as part of a colonial

social and economic system which was designed to disenfranchise and push,

to the desolate and barren sidelines, all Africans with regards to all of

the natural beauty and wealth of their native continent. These colonial

game laws, which are still in effect today, show an absolute lack of

respect for traditional communities and their leaders, who formerly, from

Man’s first upright step, eons ago, sustainably managed the fabulously

beautiful and diverse life forms that can still be found inhabiting all

corners of the African continent up to this moment. Indeed, if African

peoples had not successfully sustainably managed these wild citizens of

humanity’s “garden of Eden”, they would not have existed there in order

to stimulate European avarice. Even now, they are the centerpieces of a

raging global debate in which people around our globe express their

anguish as they look back, in apprehension, at our species’ recent

history and face wildlife footprints that suddenly end, leading only to

extinction.

These colonial game laws, which are still being enforced, are the

root of the wildlife conservation problem in Africa today because they

perniciously suppress the traditional African overriding sense of

responsibility to sustainably manage local wildlife. The trigger, which

ignited the inequitable state of affairs inflicted upon Africans by

Europeans with the institution of colonial game laws, has been a

continuing high demand for ivory, rare skins, rhino horn and gorilla

parts outside Africa since the 1800s. A continuing high demand for

wildlife products, on the part of the rest of the world, has had a

destabilizing effect throughout Africa; destroying, in its wake, the

remaining ancient traditional social and economic systems which had

escaped the corrupting influence of colonial practices. Because of these

game laws, in our day and age, many rural people now regard all outsiders

to their communities, as well as, central governments in Africa, whom

they regard as the agents of outsiders, as a dangerous force which

disregards the reasonable minimum economic and social needs of their

families and communities. They look around themselves and see, in every

direction they look, local African wildlife being financially exploited,

and reserved for future exploitation, for the pleasure of outsiders to

their communities, while they receive nothing in return to assist in

their survival. They are reduced to homeless, penniless beggars on their

own land while, as they watch, from the rocky, sterile periphery of human

society, outsiders, even other Africans, oogle the natural inheritance

their ancestors, with infinite love for unborn generations, prepared for

them. Is it any wonder that in order to survive, some Africans must hunt

in national parklands, and conduct illegal trade in rare wildlife

products? The result of being thrust into such a degrading role is that

many young Africans react by confiscating, for themselves and their

family, local wildlife currently protected by laws made and enforced by

these outsiders, but, in terms of social justice, rightly belonging to

them.

Sustainable Recommendations



An obvious remedy for the understandable local hostility to

African wildlife conservation entails giving the land and wildlife back

to the local people to utilize in their traditional African way of life.

All of us who want to see African wildlife sustainably managed should

encourage central African governments to cooperate with local community

residents and their leaders to utilize traditionally African management

methods of “consultation, discussion and consensus” in order to negotiate

the design of and accomplish the formation of new social and economic

structures in these regions of Africa. Present wildlife management

practices in use in these areas can be changed so that local people and

community leaders regain their traditional responsibility to screen, hire

and train local wildlife field management professionals who come from the

ranks of local youths. We can encourage central African governments to

establish ecological stewardship education programs which will re-awaken

the traditional African cultural reverence for wildlife in local people.

We can help find financial support for these programs at the primary and

secondary level, in local schools. We need to find corporations which

will fund scientific higher educational scholarships to train local young

people to sustainably manage their people’s wildlife resources.

Central African governments, and all those, in the West, who seek

to protect African wildlife from the present threat of near-future

extinction, must clearly demonstrate, by their attitudes and actions,

that they desire to make up for their part in inflicting past indignities

and injustice on local Africans and are willing to work hard to lay the

foundations for a future in which they will have a respectful

relationship with local people; the kind of relationship which should

have but never did exist before. To me, the best way for us to help

start this process is to put our heads together with the officials of

central African governments and leaders and residents of local

communities to consider ways in which the management of African wildlife

by local Africans can economically and socially benefit the people who

live in these regions.



Specific Proposals



WILDLIFE GAME FARMS



Western scientists have discovered that African wildlife is

immune to diseases transmitted by tsetse flies. Africans have always

known this. How else could have wildlife, resistant to the diseases

carried by tsetse flies, have survived so long?! With this scientific

fact in mind, African governments can work with local Africans in order

to encourage them to utilize traditional herding practices to facilitate

the production of local African wildlife, genetically related to

domesticated cattle. The natural products, of wildlife managed in this

way, can be made readily available for local people to transform into

food, for themselves, and useful items which can be sold in the global

marketplace, to generate wealth which can sustain their communities and

educate future generations.

African business people have skills, which they can donate to

central African governments to be utilized, to design, with the input of

local community leaders and residents, cooperative ventures between the

commercial farming sector, based on large privately owned farms, and the

small scale, largely subsistence farming sector on communally owned land.

African business people could assist central African governments to

financially support local people to set up their own communally managed

and owned game farms. This option is especially recommended because

cattle herds have traditionally represented financial security and social

prestige in many African societies. Nevertheless, when thinking about

this option, an important consideration is the reality that indigenous

species use the rangeland resource more efficiently than cattle which

originated in places outside these regions. Research has proven that

indigenous African wildlife can produce more meat sustainably on the

semi-arid rangelands of these areas. We can encourage central African

governments to dismantle present regulations and subsides which favor the

current livestock industry which is based on utilizing non-indigenous

types of cattle. African corporations can help fund wildlife meat pilot

projects so that they can eventually become a commercial wildlife meat

industry which produces affordable food and employs local Africans in

these countries. The most important aspect of a new wildlife meat

industry, that must never be overlooked, is that it must be locally

controlled and owned.



TOURISM



As an important source of foreign earnings, tourism is a highly

valuable economic option for all African countries but, in order to be

part of the creation of an economically sustainable Africa, it must

always provide direct social and financial benefit to local people.

African governments can halt the negative social effects of tourism by

producing educational programs for tourists which are designed and

administered by Africans. Only successful cultural orientation graduates

of these programs should be allowed as tourists. Only those people who

have demonstrated, over the course of participating in this educational

program, that they harbor a genuinely a sincere desire to experience a

holistic picture of Africa, should be allowed in invade rural Africa.

They must prove, by their actions, that they are ready to learn about and

respect traditional African culture.

African governments can financially support the efforts of local

people to accommodate worthy tourists and provide these tourists with the

kind of educational and spiritual experience which will change their

lives, and certainly, their perspective. They can contribute to the

movement to maintain homes, in rural areas which will temporarily house

tourists from both Africa and elsewhere. African governments can see to

it that local people establish appropriate fees for tourists to pay, in

exchange for this priceless experience, as well as, tourist gifts the

whole community can utilize. This will ensure that the impact of future

tourists will be to enhance, instead of threaten, traditional social

structures. In traditional African communities, everyone shares.

Networks of social obligations obligate people to the benefit of each

other. It is imperative that tourists perform an important role in

maintaining these beneficial traditional social structures.



Conclusion



The uncontrolled exploitation of African wildlife, and trade in

its products, that began in this century and continues, unabated to this

day, proves that the ability of African governments to exert ownership

over wildlife has never been effectively mobilized. I believe that this

can be changed once and for all. I am convinced that it’s time to

involve local African people in the sustainable management of their own

wildlife.

My recommendations involve organizations and businesses in Africa, as

well as, in other countries around the world, assisting central African

governments to help local people to manage their wildlife sustainably.

Any new method implemented to accomplish the task of conserving African

wildlife for future generations must come from peoples, who live in

regions inhabited by this wildlife, be culturally compatible with their

traditional social structures and be labor intensive enough to

economically support their families and communities well into the

twentieth century. It is clear that there are many ways in which African

business professionals can join with African governments to empower local

people to economically, socially and sustainably support themselves.

What I have mentioned are only a few ways we can help Africans regain

their rightful role as stewards and educators. Perhaps, the rightful

future role of local people will be to teach people from around the globe

to worship the natural beauty of Africa. Surely, they deserve to be

more than adequately compensated for this unique spiritual treasure that

only they can share with everyone. They hold the keys to the door behind

which lies a truly incredible experience: to learn, first hand, the

ancient traditional African way of life, as it is lived by local African

people, themselves.



Michael B.B.J. Gomez, B.A., M.S.W. Apartment 213

May 25, 1997

Ph.D. Management Candidate 14 Buswell Street

phone:617-247-7216

Boston University Boston, MA, 02215, U.S.A.

FAX:617-247-7216

ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 10:00:55 -0700 (PDT)

From: badjie karafa sw <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Aid to Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 23:55:49 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Welcome Michael

Message-ID: <v01540b00afae801cb178@[207.139.113.144]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Michael,



Welcome to the Gambian "Bantaba". You have stated it rightly by discussing

two of the many issues affecting sustainable development in Sub-Sahara

Africa.



Corr







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 15:01:51 +0800 (MYT)

From: Alhagi Manta Dramneh <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Alhagi Manta Drammeh

Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.970526144318.5691B-100000@its>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



It is my singular pleasure and honour to become a new member of the

Gambia list. No doubt I have learnt alot and through it I have come

into contact with our beloved Gambia and the Gambians whom we have

missed for quite sometime now. I have a living interest in the

discussions which take place from a wide range of

isseues-political,social,economical and otherwise. As I am asked to

introduce myself, I am Alhagi Manta Drammeh and known by some as manta

Drammeh. I am from Brikama which is 32km from Banjul. However I

attended my primary and high school education in Banjul from 1976 to

1987 at Muhammadan primary and The Muslim High schools respectively. I

later went to Sudan where I did my A' levels from 1987 to 1990. I came

to Malaysia in 1992 where I got B.A. in political Science in 1995 and

M.A. in theology and comparative religion in 1997. Presently I lecture

political Science at the matricualtion center of the International

Islamic university malaysia.



My best regards to my younger brother Alhaji Gassama and my friends Alie

and Musa.

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 11:17:58 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Kaunda Blames Colonialists.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



Kaunda Blames Colonialists For Africa's Ills







May 25, 1997



Musengwa Kayaya, PANA Correspondent



LUSAKA, Zambia (pana) - Zambian former President Kenneth Kaunda on

Sunday attributed Africa's current sicial conflicts and poverty to the

colonialial era and slave trade



Speaking in an interview on Zambian national radio to mark Africa

Freedom Day, Kaunda said that while the continent's colonisation had

divided its peoples, the slave trade robbed it of some of some of its

best citizens now scattered in the diaspora.



Colonialism and the slave trade before this had contributed alot to

Africa's current problems in that slave trade took away the cream of

our people while colonialism divided us through the colonialists

policy of divide and rule, Kaunda said.



He cited the conflicts in Rwanda and Burundi as typical examples of

the adverse effects of imperialists' divisive tactics.



Look at Rwanda and Burundi where you have hutus and tutsis who are

basically the same people with the same culture being divided because

the colonialists had told one group that it was superior to the other.





However, Kaunda who said that he had prayed earlier Sunday for peace

in africa, blamed some african leaders of causing their own problems

by choosing to enrich themselves instead of working for the people.

This was in an apparent reference to former Zairean President Mobutu

Sese Seko who was recently removed from power for, among other

reasons, squandering his country's wealth.



I want to say to our leaders that they should appreciate that God made

man in his own image. They should also know that god teaches to love

thy neighbour as thyself. This means serving the people who put you

into power and not your pocket.



Refering to the OAU, which was formed on May 25,1963, the former

president said, that the continental body has been doing its best

under the able leadership of its Secretary- General Salim Ahmed Salim.

He however regretted that the organisation had no money.



The youngman Salim Ahmed Salim is doing a fastatic job but without

money he cannot to much. If I had a magic wand I would make money for

Salim...because he needs it for the OAU to operate effectively to

serve Africa.



Salim, who has already served two mandates at the head of the OAU

Secretariat, will be seeing a third mandate when the OAU holds its

annual summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, from June 2-4.



He is being challenged by Cote d'Ivoire's foreign minister, Amara Essy





Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.



----------------------------------------------------------------------

Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 11:17:58 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Sierra Leone rebel declares himself head of state

May 25, 1997

Web posted at: 8:27 p.m. EDT (0027 GMT)



FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Rebellious soldiers claimed control of

this small West African nation Sunday after ousting President Ahmed

Tejan Kabbah, who fled into exile in neighboring Guinea.



By late Sunday, the coup leader, a relatively unknown army major named

Johnny Paul Koroma, declared himself the new head of state and invited

fellow rebel leader Foday Sankoh to join the government.



"As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution

(we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Party

government," Koroma said over national radio.



The announcement was made following a dramatic series of events Sunday

in which rebels seized the legislature, burned the national treasury

and wreaked havoc throughout the capital.



Coup leaders imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and said that the country's

borders had been closed. The Freeport airport also was shut down.





A spokesman for the mutineers, Capt. Paul Thomas, said looters would

be shot on sight. Meanwhile, rebellious troops were seen pillaging

houses in an affluent section of the capital.



Deposed President Kabbah fled to Conakry, Guinea, according to Guinean

newspaper L'Independante.



The coup comes six months after the civilian government signed a peace

accord with the rebel Revolutionary United Front. The agreement ended

a five-year civil war, which had left at least 10,000 people dead and

nearly a third of the nation's 4.5 million residents homeless.



Gun battles rage in capital





The coup started early Sunday when about 20 heavily armed men stormed

Freetown's maximum security prison and freed an estimated 600 inmates,

including some soldiers jailed for plotting against Kabbah. They then

swept through the streets.





The mutineers took over the national assembly after clashing with

Nigerian troops near the presidential office complex in Freetown,

witnesses said. Nigerian troops were stationed in the capital to help

defend the civilian government against rebels.





Stray fire, including rocket-propelled grenades and mortar, hit the

U.S. Embassy, about 200 yards from the national assembly building. The

embassy suffered damage but there were no reports of injuries.



But hospital officials said five civilians were killed elsewhere in

the capital as gun battles raged most of the day. The State Department

said two Americans were injured when their home was looted. There was

no word on their names or extent of injuries.



United Nations condemns coup





U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan issued a statement Sunday condemning

the coup. Annan said he was "distressed" by Sunday's events and

emphasized the need for a better democratic system for Sierra Leone.



"The United Nations and the international community firmly uphold the

principle that the will of the people shall be the basis for the

authority of government and that governments democratically elected

shall not be overthrown by force," the statement said.



The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from

the civil war.



In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to

stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.

About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng



































































































------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 18:01:52 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Gambia-Netters,



the topic is not the latest one, but I hope still interesting:



I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president, according

to the old constitution. As far as I understood, there was no

qualification like graduations needed to become a commissioner, but of

course a good reputation and a good common sense were required.



the constitution of the second republic, however requires election of

divisional commissioners, which is actually not done. for the moment,

commissioners are considered to be part of the civil service and can

therefore be appointed by the president.



It might be a bit unconstitutional but the old local government law has

not been changed yet, but as soon as the new one is in force this

procedure shall be changed, too.



Regards and Peace,



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 01:29:10 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Andrea,



Can you help me out of my puzzle? I mean, what old constitution are we talking about here?

In the presence of the new one, unless it is still not ratified, the old one is dead and buried!



Of course I am not aware of any provisional clause which says that Commissioners must

be university graduates. It only so happens that in the past these officials were 'seconded' from

the ranks of the civil service, usually the Ministry for Local Government and Lands.They were

mostly of Senior Assistant Secretaty rank, which position is usually occupied by degree

holders. I guess this norm is what made the bearer of the 'commisioner discussion' to think

that by law Commissioners must be university graduates. Anyway, those commissioners

who were supposedly civil servants without political leanings were, by the nature of their jobs,

sympathisers of their overlord. The institution was politicised beyond belief. Now, if

President Jammeh wishes to continue the past trend, albeit with modifications, everything

should come out clear. We should be told that these appointments are political appointments,

the termination of which will not entitle the previous occupanst to senoir positions in the civil

service. Once that is done, I think many of those 'crying foul' will rest.



As a digression, suffice it to say that every country needs a strong, bureaucratic, efficient

civil service where appointments to senior level positions are done mostly by promotions

within the system based on proven merit and diligent service to the public. The politicisation of

the civil service never did us good in the past and will never do so in the future.

Professionalism and dedication to country and people is the only way out. I hope we will

begin to learn.



Lamin M. Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: 26 May 1997 17:53:14 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the Afr

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 22-May-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the African Development Bank



by Melvis Dzisah



ABIDJAN, May 22 (IPS) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) says

it is now out of the woods after a tough restructuring exercise

aimed at preventing its collapse.



''I can say we are back on course again and doing good business

after the storm,'' Cheikh Fall, AfDB Secretary-General said this

week.''What we are doing now is consolidating what we have

achieved.''



Fall told journalists on Tuesday that next week's annual

meeting of the bank's governors would be normal, unlike previous

ones marked by confrontations between its African and non-regional

members over the institution's policies.



''We are all speaking the same language after the exercise,

which, though painful, was necessary in the interest of

everyone.''



Three years ago, things were different at the AfDB. In 1994,

outstanding debts totalled 8.9 billion dollars, 728 million more

than in the previous year. Fall said the collection of arrears had

improved from 52 percent in 1995 to 92 percent up to February this

year.



Donors froze funding in May 1994, forcing the AfDB's then

president, Babacar Ndiaye, to start reforms to wrench the bank

from the grip of mismanagement and corruption.



Ndiaye fired more than 1,000 support staff and closed liaison

offices in Ethiopia, Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Britain

and the U.S. He also cut the bank group's administrative and

capital budget, which was 147.4 million dollars in 1993, to just

under 135 million dollars in 1994.



The changes were accelerated by Ndiaye's successor, Omar

Kabbaj, who took over as head of the AfDB in August 1995. Since

then, the bank's staff has been reduced by 240, some of whom left

voluntarily, while those seen as obstacles to change were sacked

or forced to resign.



The AfDB now has three vice presidents instead of five, its

departments have been reduced from 23 to 17 and its divisions from

60 to 48.



''The new structure is more compact and the operational

departments are now country-focused, which is enabling us to reach

a number of major goals within a short span of time,'' stressed

Fall.



Donors applauded the streamlining and ended their funding

freeze in 1996, when they replenished the African Development Fund

(ADF), the AfDB's soft-loan arm. Now, Fall said, the general

capital must grow soon to allow the bank group to meet new

challenges and demands as they arise.



''We have South Africa, who might decide to borrow soon and,

looking at the size of the country's economy, the demand might be

very huge,'' said Fall. ''We also have countries like Cote

d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Congo, who might also become major

borrowers in the near future, so we need a major dose for the

general capital soonest.''



Based in Abidjan, the AfDB was set up in 1963 by the

Organisation of African Unity (OAU) to spur development on the

world's poorest continent.



>From a start up capital of 250 million U.S. dollars, the bank

has grown into a 33-billion-dollar institution, comprising the

African Development Bank proper, the ADF, and the Nigerian Trust

Fund (NTF), which finances projects in cooperation with other

lending institutions.



The group has 53 African and 24 non-regional members. Since its

inception, it has approved loans, grants, investment and technical

assistance totalling 30 billion U.S. dollars to various African

nations. (end/ips/md/jm/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-FINANCE/

----



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 15:29:42 -0500

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: The Observer Online: Demo Issues from May

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-L...



Thanks to Momodou Camara, Observer issues from May 12 through May 16 can be

found at the Observer Online demo site at...



http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer



Thanks...



- The Observer Online Team









------------------------------



Date: 27 May 1997 09:30:04 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the Dr

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 23-May-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the Driver's Seat



By Asare Kofi



ACCRA, May 23 (IPS) -- One year after Lilian Lisk began a small

fishing business with a male partner in Sierra Leone 25 years ago,

the man quit because he could not continue with the hazards of the

fishing industry.



Lisk chose to presevere and still has her business today.

''Since then I have been on my own, with my husband and children

as my shareholders,'' the 51-year-old entrepreneur told IPS here

Thursday.



She was one of the many African entrepreneurs attending a three-

day Private Sector Forum here, organised by the United Nations

Industrial Organisation (UNIDO), in co-operation with the UN

Economic Commission for Africa, Organisation of African Unity and

the African Federation of Women Entrepreneurs (AFWE).



The forum, which ended here Thursday, looked at ways to promote

the effectiveness of the continent's private sector, especially

the small- and medium-scale enterprises, where most of the

indigenous entrepreneurs, and Africa's women, are engaged.



Lilian's business has grown from just a fishing company to a

diversified group that includes a firm with a fleet of ships and

also offers services to ships berthing at the country's ports, a

manufacturing company, and an oil marketing company, with a

combined staff strength of about 1000.



''But it has been a very tough job,'' she admits, adding that

part of the difficulty has come from the fact that she is a woman.

''Some African men do not like dealing with women because,

according to them, women are too bossy and pompous,'' she says.



Africa's women are largely in the informal economy, with very

few playing a role in big business. According to figures by AFWE,

women make up 74 percent of the continent's rural and informal

economy.



Although the traditionally-held view is that women should only

take up 'women's' jobs, the emerging female entrepreneurs have

shown the determination to overcome such stereotypes and to get

involved in any business for which they have the aptitude.



''As a woman garment manufacturer, I do not have any peculiar

constraints,'' says Comfort Serwaa, 52, who has been in the

business since 1973. Her problem, she says, is the obsolescence of

her machines.



And, from her experiences, Lisk says that women do not have to

be intimidated by the world of business, ''because I have realised

that women can do even better than men if they are given the

opportunity''.



Serwaa says that not only do women need equal access to areas,

but they must also be given credit and other facilities to boost

their business.



''If we are able to produce with new machines (thereby

enhancing the quality of products), we will be able to compete

internationally,'' says Serwaa, who laments that her company has

remained a small-scale enterprise after about 24 years.



Even when women encounter problems just because they are women,

they have also devised ingenuous ways of dealing with such

problems, as in Lisk's case. She tries to deal with the men as

much as she can, ''but when I feel that a male has to intervene, I

use my male managers to perform the task,'' she says.



Women have entered into a variety of business sectors:

agriculture, timber processing, pharmaceuticals, real estate,

among others. But while they are involved in diverse sectors, many

of them still operate at the micro level, chiefly due to

constraints they face in their bids to expand.



First among these is lack of access to credit, says Flora

Kaluwire, Executive Secretary of the National Association of Small

and Medium Enterprises in Malawi.



While the banks in that country insist on the provision of

collateral before advancing loans to women, the customs of the

land make it difficult for them to provide the type of assets

acceptable to the financial institutions.



''According to our custom, women do not own land and

property,'' Kaluwire says. The banks not only insist on such

landed property as collateral, but also demand that they must be

located in the urban areas - where they have commercial value.

''But the women live mainly in the rural areas,'' Kaluwire says.



This constraint is also exacerbated by the difficulty created

by the economic environment in which these enterprises currently

operate. In the inflationary economies prevalent in most of

Africa, small businesses are facing hard times balancing their

books, and have little surpluses to reinvest.



''The labour cost takes almost the whole of the profit, that it

is difficult for me to expand,'' says Kaluwire, who has been in

business for 10 years, and has 15 employees.



In Malawi, this problem is tackled through a Micro Credit

Programme, which, according to her, has been linked to the Small

Enterprise Development Fund created by the government under its

poverty alleviation programme.



Under the scheme, micro organisations are encouraged to form

credit groups, and members take turns to access the credit, on the

recommendation of the group. If a beneficiary defaults, she says,

''then the whole group becomes accountable for the loan''.



Despite such constraints, African women say they have an

important role to play in the continent's process of

industrialisation, especially in the context of the search for an

appropriate industrialisation model for Africa.



''They are the bedrock of Africa's industrialisation,'' says

Lucia Quarchey, president of AFWE.



''...With women comprising the majority of the population in

most of the countries, Lisk says ''industrialisation in Africa

cannot take off without the involvement of over 50 percent of its

people.''



The meeting here placed emphasis on the agro-allied sector and

raw material processing as the starting point for the

industrialisation in Africa.



This therefore puts women within the driver's seat on the

journey towards a strong industrial sector on the continent, given

that they are engaged in the areas that will ensure the success of

such a system.



''Rural women food producers are the first stage of

industrialisation,'' says Quarchey. Yet, despite their giant

strides so far, the women say governments have to listen to what

they have to say, if they are to give their best to their

countries and the continent as a whole.



''We want the recommendations from this forum to be transmitted

to our various governments for implementation,'' says Lisk. One of

the recommendations was that women entrepreneurs should be

included in a private sector think-tank, also proposed at the

forum to be set up for the continent.



Even before that body is set up, women already know what it

will take for the goal of industrialisation on the continent to be

realised. ''The government and the private sector understand fully

well that it is only by team work that we can achieve the

industrial decade for Africa,'' says Quarchey.(end/ips/ak/pm97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 16:21:38 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives Deve

Message-ID: <19970527152313.AAB6486@LOCALNAME>



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 23-May-97 ***



Title: DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives Developing World Firms A Global

Punch



By Darius Bazargan



LONDON, May 23 (IPS) - In today's globalised economy small

companies, especially in developing countries, have to compete

twice as hard to survive.



A recently released Policy Briefing from the Institute of

Development Studies (IDS) at Sussex University in southern England

suggests that by working together through 'cluster' cooperation and

networking such firms can challenge larger competitors and break into

both national and global markets.



In the last 20 years small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have

become one of the main targets of policies aimed at creating

growth and employment in developing countries.



Constraints like limited marketing experience, limited access to

technology and raw materials, poor financing due to banking

prejudice and limited political bargaining power have historically

weighed against SMEs.



But the IDS says it is not the size of the firms but their

isolation that is the biggest problem, having to operate alone in a

competitive environment. This is where clustering and networking can

help.



A cluster is a group of firms concentrated in one geographical

location, working in the same sector who may or may not be

cooperating. Networks are collections of companies who cooperate

but are not necessarily based in the same place. Both types of

groupings bring competitive advantages and are characterised by a

combination of cooperation and fierce rivalry, which keeps the firms

competitive.



Clustering attracts local suppliers, giving better access to raw

materials and inputs while creating a pool of skilled labour.

Networking firms who consciously cooperate or join business

associations can gain numerous benefits including better access to

government support services and the strength to open up overseas

product markets.



''If you have a division of labour you can become a specialist in one

small job. If you are making shoes and you want to start exporting

them, if you're in a cluster all you have to do is be good at doing

one small part of that job,'' said John Humphrey, an IDS Research

fellow.



''If you're isolated you have to make the whole shoe and you have to

find your buyers and suppliers, but in a cluster all of those things

are available.''



Successful examples include the Brazilian shoe industry which

raised its share of world exports from 0.5 percent to 12.3 percent

between 1970 and 1990. Largely responsible is the cluster of firms in

the Sinos Valley in southern Brazil. By 1991 it was exporting 100

million pairs of shoes a year worth some 900 million dollars in

foreign exchange.



The cluster now consists of around 500 shoe manufacturers and

over 1,000 suppliers of specialised inputs and services, as well

as a range of self-help support institutions.



Another successful example is Pakistan's surgical instruments

industry. A cluster of 300 firms operates around the town of

Sialkot. They farm out work to over 1,500 smaller enterprises

which specialise in particular stages of the production process.

Alongside these are around 200 suppliers of inputs and 800 units

providing subsidiary services.



Although workshop conditions in the smaller enterprises are poor

and wages low this does not explain the cluster's success; it is

the connections between the firms which is critical, say the IDS.



Over 90 percent of Sialkot's output is exported, mostly to North

America and Europe. It is estimated that the cluster accounts for 20

percent of world exports in this field, making Pakistan the second

largest exporter of surgical instruments after Germany.



These examples came about largely spontaneously, but governments

wanting to assist SMEs have a role to play too.



''Governments can't create a cluster of 1,000 firms like the shoe

industry in Brazil, but they can create a network of 20 or 30 firms.

And if you do have a network of 1,000 firms then the government can

help to increase the quality of interaction,'' said Humphrey.



''We know of clusters of firms in the developing world that

aren't particularly efficient -- so just being together isn't

enough. But the state can promote business associations, provide

technical assistance, start to inject dynamism into non-dynamic

clusters and make their interaction more efficient.''



In north east Brazil a public procurement scheme was used to

stimulate a new cluster producing school furniture in the town of Sao

Joao do Aruaru.



When the cluster started there were only four saw mills in the

town with 12 workers. Five years later there were 42 saw mills

with 350 employees and a further 1,000 people employed in related

industries. Most importantly, the customer base has been diversified,

with over 70 percent of output now going to the private sector



In 1990 the Chilean government agency SEROTEC introduced a

networking scheme for SMEs. Although it is still small scale,

results have been encouraging with the networks becoming self-

sustaining and both competitiveness and efficiency rising.



The concept of simultaneously cooperating and competing seems

strange, but it can work out well if managed properly.



''To give the example of Sialkot in Pakistan, there are firms

there who are trying to export to Germany and the United States,

so they are competing,'' Humphrey said.



''But they all got together and realised that one of the things

that would be really useful was to have a 'dry port' as they are

1,000 miles away from the sea and wanted all the export and

customs processing on the spot.



''So they clubbed together and financed that. Remember, because

they are in export markets, the market is large enough to

accommodate them all.''



Outside agencies have also played a role in encouraging

clustering. Trade fairs are crucial for product marketing but can be

prohibitive for small firms due to the expense and scale of the

events. Clustering allows groups of companies to afford exhibitions as

well as providing a more impressive show.



The U.N. Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and other

donor agencies have started to help developing country

manufacturers to exhibit at such fairs. The German development

agency GTZ also helping through its 'Protrade' scheme, which

provides financial and technical assistance to firms wanting to

share stands at European trade fairs.



But clustering is not a cure-all or a magic solution, and the IDS

warns that if not managed properly it can have negative results.



''There is the question about how quickly clusters can respond to

market changes. There is the negative argument called 'the weakness of

strong ties,' which says that if everyone is tied up closely together

it's very difficult for a firm to strike out in a new direction, and

if something goes wrong you could all go down together,'' Humphrey

said.



''But many developing countries do not have that much variety in

their industries anyway. But the need to focus on your customers

and be aware of what the competitive issues are is very

important.'' (END/IPS/DB/RJ/97)





Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/

----







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 19:40:47 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970527184223.AAA16848@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Malang Maane and David Gilden have been added to the list.

Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.

Please send your introductions to:





Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 11:00:41 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

Message-ID: <



Hi,



If we have a new constitution, then why are we appointing from the old one? Could it be a matter of convenience to switch back and forth if its to ones advantage?



Sarian



> From

> Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 18:01:52 +0200

> From: Andrea Klumpp <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hi Gambia-Netters,

>

> the topic is not the latest one, but I hope still interesting:

>

> I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president, according

> to the old constitution. As far as I understood, there was no

> qualification like graduations needed to become a commissioner, but of

> course a good reputation and a good common sense were required.

>

> the constitution of the second republic, however requires election of

> divisional commissioners, which is actually not done. for the moment,

> commissioners are considered to be part of the civil service and can

> therefore be appointed by the president.

>

> It might be a bit unconstitutional but the old local government law has

> not been changed yet, but as soon as the new one is in force this

> procedure shall be changed, too.

>

> Regards and Peace,

>

> Andrea

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 08:59:53 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Forwarded message:

> From

> Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 10:55:39 -0700

> Message-Id: <

> Sender:

> Reply-To:

> Precedence: List

> From: Tony Rosati <

> Subject: High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area!

> To:

> Errors-To:

>

> Target Career Fairs Presents:

>

> PHILADELPHIA HIGH-TECH CAREER FAIR

> JUNE 3 & 4 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. both days.

> Double Tree Guest Suites Hotel at the Airport

> 4101 Island Avenue

>

> THERE IS NO CHARGE TO ATTEND

>

> Check out the HOTTEST Career Fair in town

> offering the BEST OPPORTUNITIES with top

> Local and National Employers!

>

> Some of the High Tech positions are as follows:

> * HW/SW Engineering * Technical Sales/Support

> * Database Architecture * Mainframe

> * MIS/IS Systems Administrators * Programmers/Analysts/RF

> * LAN/WAN * Networking

> * Client/Server Software QA & Test * Application Engineering

> * UNIX * and many more!

>

> For Pre registration, fax your resume to 603/225-3298

> or e-mail to

>

> FREE SEMINARS: Please come by early for speaker forums beginning at 2:00

> ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

>

> "The Internet Job Search" with Ward Christman, Online Opportunities,

>

> and "How to get that IS job" with Alex Godun of The Reohr Group, Inc.

>

> PRELIMINARY LIST OF EXHIBITORS:

> ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

>

> > Actium > AFS/LSC

> > Aston Brook Corp. > Bluestone, Inc.

> > Booz, Allen & Hamilton > Cap Gemini America

> > CB Technologies > Computer Horizons, Inc.

> > CSC > Computer Staffing Services

> > CTG > Devon Consulting

> > Digital Equipment Corp. > Eastman Kodak Company

> > Electronic Payment Services, Inc. > ESPS

> > Forte Systems, Inc. > GE Fanuc

> > Harris Corp. > HBO & Company

> > Hughes Training > IMI Systems, Inc.

> > InfoSystems > Lee Data Systems

> > LM Management & Data Sys. > M & I Data Services, Inc.

> > MicroAge > Millstar Electronic Publ. Group

> > The Mitre Corp. > Northrop Grumman Corp.

> > Oracle Government Systems > PDC

> > PECO Energy Co. > Pep Boys

> > PHH Mortgage Services > Prism Consulting Services, Inc.

> > Professional Data Solutions > Reohr Group, Inc.

> > Schlumberger Electronic Transactions Smart Cards & Sys.

> > SEMCOR Inc. > Simulate Inc.

> > SmithKline Beecham > State Farm Insurance

> > Sybase, Inc. > Taratec Development Corporation

> > Towers Perrin > Universal Studios

> > Vanstar Corporation > Winstar Communications

> > Zonics Systems Management

>

> For the latest list of companies attending, visit:

>

> http://www.tcfevents.com/phil.html

>

> ***********************************************************

>

> This message was brought to you by Online Opportunities

> and JobNET.com

>

> Be sure to visit our website for links to area employers, jobhunting

> tips, and to SEARCH our JOBS DATABASE which is continually updated!

>

> * Online Opportunities on the Web:

> * Automated information:

> * Job-Seekers Voicemail Hotline: 610-873-2168

>

> <<REMOVAL INSTRUCTIONS>>

> If you do not wish to be on our mailing list for *occasional* messages

> with important career related information such as job fairs and reminders

> to update your resume on our system, reply to this message using the

> subject REMOVE by itself OR send an email message to:

>

> END OF MESSAGE FROM ONLINE OPPORTUNITIES!

> GOOD LUCK in your JOB SEARCH!

>

>

>

> _____________________________________________________________________________

> This message | Help on the lists

> sent using the | Subscribe/remove/etc.

> NAGPS E-mail | General talk list

> Server | Reach NAGPS officers

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 19:11:12 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi there,



sorry, the way I put it was misleading, my english's sometimes not so

well.



I wrote:

> I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president,

> according to the old constitution.



It should be:

According to the old constitution commissioners had been appointed by

the president.



I did not mean that Jammeh appointed them on the basis of the old

constitution.



The point I was trying to make was that Jammeh used the "old" but still

valid local government law, as there is no other provision for the

installment of divisional commissioners.



A constitution is a framework and details are determined among others by

laws. The old constitution is no longer in force, of course, but the

supplementing laws, acts, ... are still in operation and it will take

time to change them where necessary.



The constitution of the second republic states that all local government

institutions must be democratic (elected representatives). But the

corresponding laws are not yet changed. That's a problem.



The NA has been dealing with standing orders (how to operate and behave

in parliament) and they have been dealing with ratification of national

agreements and there's a lot more to work on - e.g. on the local

government law ... but it'll take time and of course it can never be

excluded that somebody is taking advantage of the situation.



I forgot to ask whether the commissioners were appointed temporarily or

for the whole legislation period .. but I guess it's the latter.



be beneen yoon,



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 12:58:23 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> Sierra Leone rebel declares himself head of state

> May 25, 1997

> Web posted at: 8:27 p.m. EDT (0027 GMT)

>

> FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Rebellious soldiers claimed control of

> this small West African nation Sunday after ousting President Ahmed

> Tejan Kabbah, who fled into exile in neighboring Guinea.

>

> By late Sunday, the coup leader, a relatively unknown army major named

> Johnny Paul Koroma, declared himself the new head of state and invited

> fellow rebel leader Foday Sankoh to join the government.

>

> "As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution

> (we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Party

> government," Koroma said over national radio.

>

> The announcement was made following a dramatic series of events Sunday

> in which rebels seized the legislature, burned the national treasury

> and wreaked havoc throughout the capital.

>

> Coup leaders imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and said that the country's

> borders had been closed. The Freeport airport also was shut down.

>

>

> A spokesman for the mutineers, Capt. Paul Thomas, said looters would

> be shot on sight. Meanwhile, rebellious troops were seen pillaging

> houses in an affluent section of the capital.

>

> Deposed President Kabbah fled to Conakry, Guinea, according to Guinean

> newspaper L'Independante.

>

> The coup comes six months after the civilian government signed a peace

> accord with the rebel Revolutionary United Front. The agreement ended

> a five-year civil war, which had left at least 10,000 people dead and

> nearly a third of the nation's 4.5 million residents homeless.

>

> Gun battles rage in capital

>

>

> The coup started early Sunday when about 20 heavily armed men stormed

> Freetown's maximum security prison and freed an estimated 600 inmates,

> including some soldiers jailed for plotting against Kabbah. They then

> swept through the streets.

>

>

> The mutineers took over the national assembly after clashing with

> Nigerian troops near the presidential office complex in Freetown,

> witnesses said. Nigerian troops were stationed in the capital to help

> defend the civilian government against rebels.

>

>

> Stray fire, including rocket-propelled grenades and mortar, hit the

> U.S. Embassy, about 200 yards from the national assembly building. The

> embassy suffered damage but there were no reports of injuries.

>

> But hospital officials said five civilians were killed elsewhere in

> the capital as gun battles raged most of the day. The State Department

> said two Americans were injured when their home was looted. There was

> no word on their names or extent of injuries.

>

> United Nations condemns coup

>

>

> U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan issued a statement Sunday condemning

> the coup. Annan said he was "distressed" by Sunday's events and

> emphasized the need for a better democratic system for Sierra Leone.

>

> "The United Nations and the international community firmly uphold the

> principle that the will of the people shall be the basis for the

> authority of government and that governments democratically elected

> shall not be overthrown by force," the statement said.

>

> The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from

> the civil war.

>

> In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to

> stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.

> About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.

>

> Greetings

> Matarr M. Jeng

>

>

>

I think it is a shame that the barrel of hte gun has once again become

the agent of change in our political scene. What is clear is that one

cannot get ligitimacy through forceful means.



Malanding

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

>

> The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from

> the civil war.

>

> In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to

> stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.

> About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 20:14:10 EDT

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



THE RESOLUTION OF CONFLICT





Conflict has been defined as a difference or misunderstanding between two

or more people, groups, organizations, institutions or nations. The

positive resolution of conflict requires all parties involved in the

conflict to identify problems, search for the roots of these problems,

generate possible alternative solutions and take responsibility for an

active role in the creation of consensus by compromise. In any

negotiation of conflict, there must first exist, on the part of each

party, a willingness to accept and value modes of operating which are

culturally diverse (different than one’s one culture). Participants

involved in an on-going conflict, who desire a positive resolution, must

recognize that culture is “the pattern of basic assumptions that a group

of people, who have shared and successfully solved significant problems

together, has invented to socially, economically and politically

stabilize their group and as such, this pattern is highly resistant to

change.” (E.H. Schein, Sloan Management Review 1981)





Principals of Problem Solving



1. Success in problem solving requires that effort be

directed toward overcoming SURMOUNTABLE obstacles. Difficult

problems require unusual approaches. A common tendency that

frequently leads to failure is associated with the attempt to

solve a problem by locating a person or group that is at fault.



2. Available facts should be used even when they are

inadequate. When a good deal of information is available, problem

solvers are more prone to work with the evidence. In the absence

of adequate information, biases dominate the problem solving.





“People fail to get along because they fear each other. They fear each

other because they do not know each other. They don’t know each other

because they have not properly communicated with each other” Dr. Martin

Luther King, Jr.



3. The starting point of a problem is richest in solution

possibilities. Starting over again and again from the beginning,

in one’s analysis of the problem, is the only way to increase the

variety of solution possibilities. This is because statements of

problems often hold within them suggested solutions. Stopping

the exploration of the problem here limits consideration of

alternative, possibly valuable, solutions. Ask yourself why you

favor a certain solution. What purpose does this solution serve?



4. Problem-mindedness should be increased while

solution-mindedness is delayed because, in any discussion, the

responses of some persons interrupt the thinking process of

others. The first thing is to agree on the problem.

5. Disagreement can lead either to hard feelings or to

innovation, depending on the role the leader plays. Individuals

must feel free to disagree if they are to contribute the best of

their thinking. Reduce conformity by withholding judgement,

entertaining criticism and trying to understand strange ideas. People

who get along with others all the time are poor problem solvers

because people cannot learn from one another by always agreeing.

The solution is to encourage a respect for disagreement and turn

it into a stimulant for new ideas.



6. The “idea-getting” process should be separated from the

“idea-evaluation” process because the latter inhibits the former.

“Idea-getting” requires a willingness to break away from past

experience. Creative thinking is a radical look at a problem.



7. Choice-situations should be turned into problem-situations.

Creative alternatives can be overlooked when choices are made

between obvious alternatives. Considerable searching should be

encouraged to delay choices until the possibility of additional

alternatives is explored.



8. Problem-situations should be turned into choice-situations. A

natural reaction is to act on the first solution that is found.

Research shows that a second solution to a problem tends to be

superior.



9. Solutions suggested by a leader are improperly evaluated and

tend to be either accepted or rejected. Leaders are in a

position of power so their ideas receive a different reception

than those coming from participants. A leader’s previous study

of a problem causes the group to reach poorer decisions. A

leader’s job is to conduct the discussion and avoid introducing

his/her own views or passing judgement on ideas expressed by the

participants. “The main obstacle to successful problem solving

is interference caused by old habits.” (Norman R.F. Maier,

Organizational Behavior Reader)





Aspects of Bargaining



Active versus Reactive Positioning: Allowing your opponent to lead helps

increase their participation in finding a solution to the

problem. Besides, it is easier to “read” them

when you allow them to “lay out their cards” first.



Extreme versus Moderate Demands: Extreme demands result in polarization

yet moderate demands leave inadequate room to

bargain down.



Soft versus Hard Styles: Don’t be handicapped by a style based on

personal need. The team with the flexibility to react

with a range of styles holds the advantage.



Off the Record versus On the Record: “Using a third neutral party to

define a beneficial compromise can be valuable.” (Mark J.

Splain, Manual for Organizing)



SUCCESSFUL NEGOTIATION AND CONFLICT RESOLUTION



The window of opportunity for successful negociation exists at the

balance point between cooperation and fighting, nevertheless, a mutual

analysis, of the diverse cultural aspects of a conflict-laden situation,

with the objective of understanding the underlying interests of all

parties, can transform problems into search models used to locate novel

solution alternatives through a united effort. All successful

negotiations indicate mutual respect and a joint history of free-flowing

communications to examine, discuss, debate and make proposals. The role

of the leader in negotiation is to impress upon the parties involved the

implications of their common interests or interdependencies as an

incentive to motivate them to come to consensus on a satisfactory

compromise. For negotiations to conclude successfully, all parties

must welcome change and, as well, the tensions of new interdependencies,

that compromise creates. Negotiation leaders must encourage participants

in conflict resolution to be vigilant in their resistance of temptations

to reduce ambiguity inherent in compromise, by adopting a competitive,

combative stance (to make opponants submit) or by giving in to the

impulse to run away from the responsibilities of implementing the agreed

upon solution. “All successful negotiation results in agreements that

meet the legitimate needs of each party while taking community interests

of all parties involved into account.” (Burton Gummer, Politics of Social

Administration)



AN OLD FABLE



There once was an important problem to be solved and everybody

was asked to solve it. Everybody was sure that sombody would solve it.

Anybody could solve it but it looked like nobdy would do it. Somebody

was sick and tired of the problem going unsolved becasue it was

everybody’s responsibility to solve it. Everybody was waiting for

anybody to solve it but nobody realized that everybody would never take

the responsibility to solve it. So, it ended up that everybody blamed

somebody when nobody did what anybody could do to solve the problem.

(Anonymous)



Michael B.B.J. Gomez, P.T.C, BA, M.S.W.,Ph.D. Candidate at Boston

University,

phone: 617-247-7216, FAX: 617-247-7216

Apartment 213, 14 Buswell Street, Boston, MA 02215, U.S.A.













------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 10:44:29 -0400 (EDT)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





I guess these guys do not realty know what they were put in the

army for.......not to go around overthrowing governments.... I just

don't know what makes them think they'll do anything different from

their associates all over the continent who end up "screwing up" the

state of the nation......

...

> >

> > "As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution

> > (we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Party

> > government," Koroma said over national radio.

> >











**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* Internet:

* *

* Quote *

* ----- *

* "A committee is a group that keeps minutes and loses *

* hours." *

* *

**************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 21:20:43 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Wars Emerge As Africa`s Toughest Problem

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Wars Emerge As Africa's Toughest Problem







May 29, 1997



Elliot Mahende, PANA Correspondent



HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Ethnic conflicts and dictatorships have

emerged as the biggest problems facing Africa after the end of

colonialism.



While African economies are still in bad shape and the Organisation of

African Unity (OAU) summit in Harare is being urged to focus on

african economic integration, wars and dictatorships across the

continent continue to threaten the quest for continental unity over

the past three decades.



Last Sunday's military coup in Sierra Leone, on Africa Day, jolted

delegates to the OAU meeting out of the celebratory mood, as if the

junior officers in Freetown wanted to remind them of the reality out

there.



The report by OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim made equally sad

reading, citing frustrations (couched in words of hope) at efforts to

restore peace in some of the troubled countries.



For while Africa seems to be creeping out of the dark ages on several

fronts, the economy included, the OAU is having to grapple with the

atavistic resurgence of ethnic rivalry which has replaced cold war

ideological differences as the cause of conflict within and between

states.



Put against the inter-ethnic hatred currently obtaining in the Great

Lakes region of central Africa, the OAU's founding fathers'

declaration of the unity and solidarity of Africans.



That the African refugee population stands at six million in a

population of about 500 million while 20 million (or about four

percent of the population) are displaced persons illustrates a

continent at war with itself.



Trouble spots stick out like cancerous sores in Salim's report

prepared for the 33rd summit which begins on Monday.



They stretch from Morocco in the north to Angola in the south.



A 32-year dictatorship in the former Zaire crumpled due to a popular

insurrection allegedly backed directly by neighbouring countries and

sparked by an attempt to expel ethnic Tutsis from eastern Zaire.



Sudan is virtually at war with its neighbours -- Eritrea, Ethiopia and

Uganda -- who sympathise with non-muslim southerners fighting against

what they see as the racial and religious chauvinism of the government

in Khartoum.



There is an uneasy peace in Rwanda, while Burundi bleeds. Both

countries have an explosive Hutu-Tutsi ethnic mix. Revenge killings in

these two countries have claimed over a million lives in the last

three years.



Somalia's self-destruction through its clan wars has virtually become

part of the African landscape. It no longer arouses interest or

sympathy after the warlords chased out peacekeepers.



Salim last reported of 26 Somali factions meeting at Sodere in

Ethiopia, marking what he said was a significant move towards national

reconciliation by establishing a National Salvation Council.



However, differences as to the way forward remain between this

grouping of factions...and the grouping of factions led by Hussein

Aideed, Salim said in his latest report.



Morocco decided in 1984 that it would not be party to African unity,

because the OAU admitted the former Spanish Sahara, now the Saharawi

Arab Democratic Republic.



It is now considering rejoining the continental body while a United

Sations-sponsored referendum for the people of the former Spanish

Sahara to decide their relationship with the Kingdom has stalled.



If Rabat rejoins but loses the plebiscite, however, it is unlikely to

influence a change on the policy of the OAU on the sanctity of

colonial boundaries.



The policy has been identified by some analysts as a factor in african

disunity with the argument that some of the frontiers are so illogical

and generally disregard ethnic affinity which transcends artificial

colonial boundaries and creates tensions between states.



On the other hand, some say non-respect for colonial boundaries could

lead to African disintegration in the anarchy that will come with the

redrawing of national boundaries.



On Wednesday, when opening the 66th OAU Council of ministers,

Zimbabwe's Vice-President Simon Muzenda implored the meeting ahead of

the June 24 summit, to seek solutions to the many conflicts on the

continent, some of which were a result of dictatorships.



But Africa's image as a continent of contradictions becomes even more

focused when an elected government faces a mutiny from its armed

forces, as happened in the Central African Republic or when it is

overthrown as happened in Sierra Leone.



Africa, however, is gradually being obliged its own taboos to tackle

the many problems facing it, including the question of intervening in

a conflict situation in another state. Previously, this used to be

seen as internal affairs .



As the Rwanda experience showed, an ethnic conflict in one country can

destabilise a whole region. Luckily, the OAU has since woken up to

that reality.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 21:20:43 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Nigeria Said To Plan Two-Prolonged Option On Sierra Leone

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT









Nigeria Said To Plan Two-pronged Option On Sierra Leone





May 29, 1997



Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent



LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Nigeria could be considering a dual diplomatic

and military option to end Sierra Leone's coup and return to power the

elected president, Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, officials said Wednesday.



The officials, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said in

Lagos that a high-level Nigerian delegation could be headed to

Freetown this week on a trouble-shooting mission.



They said Nigeria could be considering a diplomatic option first, but

where this failed other options, possibly military intervention, could

be considered.





However, the officials said that Nigeria, which is current chairman of

the 16-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), was

unlikely of act alone militarily.



There has been no official government reaction from Abuja on the

Sierra Leone coup, which has been roundly condemned by the

international community, even though Nigeria and Guinea have troops in

that country under separate military pacts.



Ecowas has an 11,000-man Peace Monitoring Group, called Ecomog, in

neighbouring Liberia. Two warships under the force's command have

reportedly docked at Sierra Leone's Freetown ports.



Their mission is unclear but is being seen as part of the subregional

effort to save democracy in Sierra Leone.



Deposed President Kabbah swept to power in a national elections 14

months ago. He was quoted as having asked Ecowas to restore him to

office.



Kabbah has speaking from Guinea where he fled following Sunday's coup.

His country's ambassador at the United Nations, James Jonah, said in

New York that Kabbah had received Ecowas promises of help.



In Washington, a State Department spokesman said a helicopter carrier

with 1,200 U.S. Marines on board had been sent to Sierra Leone and

would arrive there in a few days.



The U.S. official described it as a precautionary measure and that the

400 U.S. citizens in Sierra Leone would not be evacuated.



Maj. Johnny Koroma and his men, calling themselves the Armed Forces

Revolutionary Council, seized power in the country's third coup in

five years and the fourth since the country gained independence from

Britain in 1961.



They are calling for the former guerrilla leader, Foday Sankoh, to

join them in forming a government. Sankoh is a guest of the Nigerian

government in an Abuja hotel room.

































The U.S. official described it as a precautionary measure and that the

400 U.S. citizens in Sierra Leone would not be evacuated.



Maj. Johnny Koroma and his men, calling themselves the Armed Forces

Revolutionary Council, seized power in the country's third coup in

five years and the fourth since the country gained independence from

Britain in 1961.



They are calling for the former guerrilla leader, Foday Sankoh, to

join them in forming a government. Sankoh is a guest of the Nigerian

government in an Abuja hotel room.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 29 May 97 19:10:48 PDT

From: MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <

To:

Subject: ENGINEERING JOB OPPORTUNITY

Message-ID: <



Greetings to all:



We are currently in need of Microprocessor Engineers, Computer Achitech,

Software Engineers (Developers), and Process Engineers. So if have a degree in

any of these fields and wants to work for Intel Corp., please contact me at

be we could share a referral bonus of $1500.00.



We have offices all over the west coast in U.S., Europe, Asia and Israel...

Which geographic location suites you best.



Respect to all,



Pa-Abdou Barrow







To: RR5::ABARROW !Barrow, Abdou N

CC:

Subj: NEWS: INTEL THIS WEEK, NEW MEXICO EDITION, 5/29/97





HOW TO MAKE $1500

Intel Staffing is using some unusual methods to enlarge the company's pool

of qualified applicants for technical positions.



7 Employees who refer successful applicants for exempt technical positions

could get a $1500 bonus. The Microprocessor Products Group (MPG),

Enterprise Server Group (ESG) and Workstation Products Division (WPD) are

making the offer, which is good through August 29. Details are available on

the intranet (circuit.intel.com) .



7 Senior Staffing Consultant Greg Buechler, meanwhile, has directed a

recruiting campaign by direct mail to more than 15,000 professionals in

integrated circuit engineering and marketing across the U.S. The mailing

list, which came from memberships in professional organizations and

subscriptions to professional publications, unavoidably includes many

people who already are Intel employees. Buechler asks Intel employees who

receive a mailer to forward it to friends in the field who would be a good

match for Intel.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 00:55:30 -0400

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Subject: Seeking Kola Nuts

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi all,



A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.

If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly at

alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu.



Thanks.



Andy Lyons



The Gambia Resource Page

http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 01:10:44 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: DR Nyang on CSPAN

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Hi Folks

How many have seen Dr Nyang on CSPAN as guest speaker at a VOA

sponsored symposium. I think excerpt of his presentation would be

really nice to have. We should all be proud of him.



Malanding Jaiteh





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 01:13:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Seeking Kola Nuts

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> Hi all,

>

> A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.

> If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly at

> alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu.

>

> Thanks.

>

> Andy Lyons

>

> The Gambia Resource Page

> http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons

>

>

GOOD LUCK!!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 02:24:00 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Traditionalism and governance

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I just watched part of a Voice of America panel discussion on "Reporting

on Africa" with Dr. Nyang and Wole Soyinka on the C-SPAN network.



Dr. Nyang gave a very provocative presentation on governance and

traditionalism. I thought since we are lucky enough to have him as a

member of this list, perhaps he could give us a synopsis of his

presentation to start what I believe would be a very interesting

discussion, especially as the subject relates to The Gambia.



Unfortunately for those here in the U.S., I don't know when C-Span will

rebroadcast the programme but it would be worth finding out if you

haven't seen it already.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 06:57:42 -0400

From: M W Payne <

To:

Subject: Re: Seeking Kola Nuts

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>

> >

> > Hi all,

> >

> > A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.

> > If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly at

> >

> >

> > Thanks.

> >

> > Andy Lyons

> >

> > The Gambia Resource Page

> >

> >

> >

> GOOD LUCK!!

Might I assume that you are in Florida from your address? If so, then

that might answer some questions. Here in New York City, kola nuts

abound. (No, they don't grow here 80), but they are common because of

the large African population that lives here. Many kunliyos are

conducted here and plenty of kola is to be found.) If you are very

interested, I can follow-up, and attempt to find out about their if they

can ship to you.)



MWP



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 14:38:17 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: "Reporting on Africa"

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



The Voice of America forum on "Reporting on Africa" that Malanding and

myself mentioned earlier and features Dr. Nyang as a guest speaker is

scheduled for rebroadcast on the C-Span 2 network today, Friday May 30,

at 3:15 pm eastern time.



It may also come on again during the weekend.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 21:45:15 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Cigarette Manufacturers Attacked On No Tobacco Day

Message-ID: <19970530204611.AAA8462@LOCALNAME>



May 30, 1997



Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional

Director for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Samba, is unhappy that transnational

cigarette manufacturing companies have not been placing health

warnings on products sold in Africa.



In his address to mark Saturday's World No-Tobacco-Day, Samba said the

dismal results in the effort to reduce smoking in Africa have been due

to the propaganda activities of manufacturers.



He said the situation was different in the United States, where

individual victims of tobacco consumption and different states had

initiated lawsuits against cigarette manufacturing companies,

demanding to be paid for the treatment of tobacco-related illnesses.



He added: To avoid the worst, the tobacco companies are negotiating an

out-of-court settlement of lawsuits involving huge amounts of money

totalling about three hundred billion dollars which they must pay as

compensation.



Unfortunately, in Africa, cigarettes are sold without restrictions or

mandatory warning on the attendant health hazards. No mention is made

of the different ingredients and additives, including the worst kinds,

used in the manufacture of cigarettes.



However, Samba is optimistic that the rising cost price of tobacco and

the duties levied on cigarette imports could stem the spread of

tobacco use, especially among youths, women and most disadvantaged

groups .



Samba also attacks the transnational cigarette companies for their

aggressive advertising, which enables them to continue winning new

markets in Africa.



Sponsorship of sporting, artistic and cultural events by tobacco

companies continue to intensify: It is one of the most pernicious

forms of commercial propaganda ever adopted by these companies to

influence the behaviour of the youths, he said.



However, the said the anti-smoking lobby in Africa, comprising social

and professional groups, have contributed much in making the public

aware of the hazards of smoking.



Nevertheless, he said that because of aggressive advertising, youths

were still being lured by the lifestyles of smokers often idolised by

the mass-media as examples of social success.



Samba said there in each African country between 10 percent and 50

percent of the population smoked.



These figures should be a source of worry to the African health sector

in view of the rising number of people contracting lung and mouth

cancer.



Worldwide, the 1997 World Health Report issued May 5 said

tobacco-related deaths accounted for the loss of three million people

in 1996. These deaths were primarily from lung cancer, which is rising

among men.



Tobacco consumption can also lead to mouth cancer, it added



If the trends of increasing consumption in many countries continues,

the epidemic has many decades to run, and will surely be judged by

future generations to have been one of the greatest health tragedies

that has ever occurred in the history of mankind, the World health

Report said



Predictably, the lung cancer epidemic has now passed its peak and is

beginning to fall in countries where the smoking epidemic first began

-- in countries like Finland, the United Kingdom and the United

States.



Africa needs to learn from these countries, which need to show support

for the efforts being made to curb smoking.







Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All

Rights Reserved.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 31 May 1997 12:18:27 -0700

From: "Aaron Kofi Aboagye" <

To: "Gambian Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi,



I'll be leaving school very soon for a summer internship and as such I will

not be able to check my mail. Thus, I would appreciate it if you could

please unsubscribe me from the list until I return in September.



Thank you.



Aaron Kofi Aboagye, AMIEE

School of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Georgia Institute of Technology

Atlanta, GA 30318

Tel: (404) 206-9507 (H)





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 70

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 70Topics covered in this issue include:1) Fwd: Coup Attempt In S. Leone.by mmjeng@image.dk 2)by nahak@juno.com (MICHAEL J GOMEZ)3) Re: Aid to Africaby badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca 4) Welcome Michaelby iscorr@total.net (Ebrima Sama Corr)5) Alhagi Manta Drammehby Alhagi Manta Dramneh < alhagi@iiu.my 6) Fwd: Kaunda Blames Colonialists.by mmjeng@image.dk 7) Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.by mmjeng@image.dk 8) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissionersby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 9) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissionersby binta@iuj.ac.jp 10) Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the Afrby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)11) The Observer Online: Demo Issues from Mayby Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net 12) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the Drby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)13) DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives Deveby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)14) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)15) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissionersby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)16) High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area! (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 17) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissionersby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 18) Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 19)by nahak@juno.com (MICHAEL J GOMEZ)20) Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.by Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 21) Fwd: Wars Emerge As Africa`s Toughest Problemby mmjeng@image.dk 22) Fwd: Nigeria Said To Plan Two-Prolonged Option On Sierra Leoneby mmjeng@image.dk 23) ENGINEERING JOB OPPORTUNITYby MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 24) Seeking Kola Nutsby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 25) DR Nyang on CSPANby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 26) Re: Seeking Kola Nutsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 27) Traditionalism and governanceby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 28) Re: Seeking Kola Nutsby M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com 29) "Reporting on Africa"by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 30) Cigarette Manufacturers Attacked On No Tobacco Dayby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)31) Re: Unsubscribeby "Aaron Kofi Aboagye" < gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 17:18:22 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Coup Attempt In S. Leone.Message-ID: < 199705251516.RAA29558@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITArmed men stage coup attempt in Sierra LeoneMay 25, 1997Web posted at: 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT)FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Armed men launched a coup attemptSunday and said they had taken power in this West African nation. Aspokesman, who identified himself as Cpl. Gborie, went on nationalradio and said that President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah had fled the country."We want democracy but not this democracy. Our soldiers have beensuffering for far too long", said the spokesman. Gborie also demandedthat "all ministers and other politicians should immediately report tomilitary headquarters".The broadcast came amid reports of heavy shooting in several parts ofthe capital of Freetown. There were reports of gunbattles andartillery fire, with the attackers apparently meeting some resistance.Soldiers have declared a round-the-clock curfew.The coup spokesman claimed that army troops had joined the uprising,but it remained unclear whether the coup leaders represented a factionwithin the army, or the entire armed forces. It also remained unclearwho was actually involved in the battle. Also, there is noconfirmation that the president had fled the country.Gborie accused the government of introducing tribalism, and reportedlycalled for the return to Sierra Leone of Foday Sankoh, a leader of therebel Revolutionary United Front, and Capt. Solomon Musa, a formerdeputy military leader linked to coup allegations in 1993.Sunday's coup attempt comes after two alleged coup plots againstKabbah were discovered last year.During Sunday's gunbattle in the Sierra Leone capital, hundreds ofprisoners at the Pademba Road central prison were set free. Witnessessaid about 20 heavily armed soldiers broke into the prison and freedmore than 600 inmates.Among those who had been held at the prison were two groups ofsoldiers charged in alleged coup plots against Kabbah's civiliangovernment in 1996.The coup spokesman declared Sunday's coup an internal matter, andcalled on international troops within Sierra Leone to stay out. Asubstantial number of troops from other West African nations arestationed in Sierra Leone.Nigerian troops are there as part of a defense pact between the twocountries to fend off rebel attacks, particularly in Freetown.However, the coup leaders now say the Nigerian troops are cooperatingwith them.On Sunday, troops were reported to be moving around the city inmilitary vehicles at mid-morning, commandeering civilian vehicles andtelling civilians to stay indoors.The capital's Lungi International Airport, which is under the controlof troops belonging to the West African peacekeeping force ECOMOG, wasreported closed to flights in and out of the country.Reuters contributed to this reportGreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 12:02:45 EDTFrom: nahak@juno.com (MICHAEL J GOMEZ)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: infodis@bow.intnet.bj Message-ID: < 19970525.120048.3470.0.nahak@juno.com “WHERE DID ALL THE ELEPHANTS GO?”Instead of pointing accusing fingers at Africans who poachprotected wildlife in African nature preserves, I believe a moreconstructive activity for all of us would be to consider these pivotalquestions. Can conflicting demands of African economic development andwildlife conservation be reconciled and to whose benefit should they bereconciled? I am convinced that for the two conflicting demands ofAfrican economic development and wildlife conservation, to be reconciledin a win/win manner for both rare African wildlife and local people,everyone has an essential part to play. To discover what this essentialrole is, I recommend that we waste no time in asking ourselves: “What canI do to facilitate the accomplishment of a win/win outcome in Africa andam I willing to commit some of my resources to facilitate thishappening?” To facilitate this self-evaluation process, as well as, theeventual, hopefully positive, resolution of this crisis, I presenthistorical information on the topic of this problem.Principle CausesBefore Europeans came to Africa, wildlife was an integral part ofan African’s life. Local African peoples communally owned andsustainably managed all the land of Africa, together with all of thecontinent’s natural resources, including wildlife. Local communityleaders maintained control over the wildlife in their region. Hunting ofwildlife was performed only with their prior authorization. Only theyhad the power to approve and appoint the hunters for the community. WhenEuropeans colonized Africa, they instituted game laws in order to usurppower over African wildlife as they had done with regard to all the othervaluable natural resources of the African continent. The voraciousappetite of Europeans for what was African extended to include wildlife,arable land and precious minerals, as well as, human beings. In mostcountries of Africa, those colonial game laws are still in effect. Thecolonial game laws, still in effect to this day, discriminate againstlocal people because those laws were established as part of a colonialsocial and economic system which was designed to disenfranchise and push,to the desolate and barren sidelines, all Africans with regards to all ofthe natural beauty and wealth of their native continent. These colonialgame laws, which are still in effect today, show an absolute lack ofrespect for traditional communities and their leaders, who formerly, fromMan’s first upright step, eons ago, sustainably managed the fabulouslybeautiful and diverse life forms that can still be found inhabiting allcorners of the African continent up to this moment. Indeed, if Africanpeoples had not successfully sustainably managed these wild citizens ofhumanity’s “garden of Eden”, they would not have existed there in orderto stimulate European avarice. Even now, they are the centerpieces of araging global debate in which people around our globe express theiranguish as they look back, in apprehension, at our species’ recenthistory and face wildlife footprints that suddenly end, leading only toextinction.These colonial game laws, which are still being enforced, are theroot of the wildlife conservation problem in Africa today because theyperniciously suppress the traditional African overriding sense ofresponsibility to sustainably manage local wildlife. The trigger, whichignited the inequitable state of affairs inflicted upon Africans byEuropeans with the institution of colonial game laws, has been acontinuing high demand for ivory, rare skins, rhino horn and gorillaparts outside Africa since the 1800s. A continuing high demand forwildlife products, on the part of the rest of the world, has had adestabilizing effect throughout Africa; destroying, in its wake, theremaining ancient traditional social and economic systems which hadescaped the corrupting influence of colonial practices. Because of thesegame laws, in our day and age, many rural people now regard all outsidersto their communities, as well as, central governments in Africa, whomthey regard as the agents of outsiders, as a dangerous force whichdisregards the reasonable minimum economic and social needs of theirfamilies and communities. They look around themselves and see, in everydirection they look, local African wildlife being financially exploited,and reserved for future exploitation, for the pleasure of outsiders totheir communities, while they receive nothing in return to assist intheir survival. They are reduced to homeless, penniless beggars on theirown land while, as they watch, from the rocky, sterile periphery of humansociety, outsiders, even other Africans, oogle the natural inheritancetheir ancestors, with infinite love for unborn generations, prepared forthem. Is it any wonder that in order to survive, some Africans must huntin national parklands, and conduct illegal trade in rare wildlifeproducts? The result of being thrust into such a degrading role is thatmany young Africans react by confiscating, for themselves and theirfamily, local wildlife currently protected by laws made and enforced bythese outsiders, but, in terms of social justice, rightly belonging tothem.Sustainable RecommendationsAn obvious remedy for the understandable local hostility toAfrican wildlife conservation entails giving the land and wildlife backto the local people to utilize in their traditional African way of life.All of us who want to see African wildlife sustainably managed shouldencourage central African governments to cooperate with local communityresidents and their leaders to utilize traditionally African managementmethods of “consultation, discussion and consensus” in order to negotiatethe design of and accomplish the formation of new social and economicstructures in these regions of Africa. Present wildlife managementpractices in use in these areas can be changed so that local people andcommunity leaders regain their traditional responsibility to screen, hireand train local wildlife field management professionals who come from theranks of local youths. We can encourage central African governments toestablish ecological stewardship education programs which will re-awakenthe traditional African cultural reverence for wildlife in local people.We can help find financial support for these programs at the primary andsecondary level, in local schools. We need to find corporations whichwill fund scientific higher educational scholarships to train local youngpeople to sustainably manage their people’s wildlife resources.Central African governments, and all those, in the West, who seekto protect African wildlife from the present threat of near-futureextinction, must clearly demonstrate, by their attitudes and actions,that they desire to make up for their part in inflicting past indignitiesand injustice on local Africans and are willing to work hard to lay thefoundations for a future in which they will have a respectfulrelationship with local people; the kind of relationship which shouldhave but never did exist before. To me, the best way for us to helpstart this process is to put our heads together with the officials ofcentral African governments and leaders and residents of localcommunities to consider ways in which the management of African wildlifeby local Africans can economically and socially benefit the people wholive in these regions.Specific ProposalsWILDLIFE GAME FARMSWestern scientists have discovered that African wildlife isimmune to diseases transmitted by tsetse flies. Africans have alwaysknown this. How else could have wildlife, resistant to the diseasescarried by tsetse flies, have survived so long?! With this scientificfact in mind, African governments can work with local Africans in orderto encourage them to utilize traditional herding practices to facilitatethe production of local African wildlife, genetically related todomesticated cattle. The natural products, of wildlife managed in thisway, can be made readily available for local people to transform intofood, for themselves, and useful items which can be sold in the globalmarketplace, to generate wealth which can sustain their communities andeducate future generations.African business people have skills, which they can donate tocentral African governments to be utilized, to design, with the input oflocal community leaders and residents, cooperative ventures between thecommercial farming sector, based on large privately owned farms, and thesmall scale, largely subsistence farming sector on communally owned land.African business people could assist central African governments tofinancially support local people to set up their own communally managedand owned game farms. This option is especially recommended becausecattle herds have traditionally represented financial security and socialprestige in many African societies. Nevertheless, when thinking aboutthis option, an important consideration is the reality that indigenousspecies use the rangeland resource more efficiently than cattle whichoriginated in places outside these regions. Research has proven thatindigenous African wildlife can produce more meat sustainably on thesemi-arid rangelands of these areas. We can encourage central Africangovernments to dismantle present regulations and subsides which favor thecurrent livestock industry which is based on utilizing non-indigenoustypes of cattle. African corporations can help fund wildlife meat pilotprojects so that they can eventually become a commercial wildlife meatindustry which produces affordable food and employs local Africans inthese countries. The most important aspect of a new wildlife meatindustry, that must never be overlooked, is that it must be locallycontrolled and owned.TOURISMAs an important source of foreign earnings, tourism is a highlyvaluable economic option for all African countries but, in order to bepart of the creation of an economically sustainable Africa, it mustalways provide direct social and financial benefit to local people.African governments can halt the negative social effects of tourism byproducing educational programs for tourists which are designed andadministered by Africans. Only successful cultural orientation graduatesof these programs should be allowed as tourists. Only those people whohave demonstrated, over the course of participating in this educationalprogram, that they harbor a genuinely a sincere desire to experience aholistic picture of Africa, should be allowed in invade rural Africa.They must prove, by their actions, that they are ready to learn about andrespect traditional African culture.African governments can financially support the efforts of localpeople to accommodate worthy tourists and provide these tourists with thekind of educational and spiritual experience which will change theirlives, and certainly, their perspective. They can contribute to themovement to maintain homes, in rural areas which will temporarily housetourists from both Africa and elsewhere. African governments can see toit that local people establish appropriate fees for tourists to pay, inexchange for this priceless experience, as well as, tourist gifts thewhole community can utilize. This will ensure that the impact of futuretourists will be to enhance, instead of threaten, traditional socialstructures. In traditional African communities, everyone shares.Networks of social obligations obligate people to the benefit of eachother. It is imperative that tourists perform an important role inmaintaining these beneficial traditional social structures.ConclusionThe uncontrolled exploitation of African wildlife, and trade inits products, that began in this century and continues, unabated to thisday, proves that the ability of African governments to exert ownershipover wildlife has never been effectively mobilized. I believe that thiscan be changed once and for all. I am convinced that it’s time toinvolve local African people in the sustainable management of their ownwildlife.My recommendations involve organizations and businesses in Africa, aswell as, in other countries around the world, assisting central Africangovernments to help local people to manage their wildlife sustainably.Any new method implemented to accomplish the task of conserving Africanwildlife for future generations must come from peoples, who live inregions inhabited by this wildlife, be culturally compatible with theirtraditional social structures and be labor intensive enough toeconomically support their families and communities well into thetwentieth century. It is clear that there are many ways in which Africanbusiness professionals can join with African governments to empower localpeople to economically, socially and sustainably support themselves.What I have mentioned are only a few ways we can help Africans regaintheir rightful role as stewards and educators. Perhaps, the rightfulfuture role of local people will be to teach people from around the globeto worship the natural beauty of Africa. Surely, they deserve to bemore than adequately compensated for this unique spiritual treasure thatonly they can share with everyone. They hold the keys to the door behindwhich lies a truly incredible experience: to learn, first hand, theancient traditional African way of life, as it is lived by local Africanpeople, themselves.Michael B.B.J. Gomez, B.A., M.S.W. Apartment 213May 25, 1997Ph.D. Management Candidate 14 Buswell Streetphone:617-247-7216Boston University Boston, MA, 02215, U.S.A.FAX:617-247-7216ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 10:00:55 -0700 (PDT)From: badjie karafa sw < badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Aid to AfricaMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970525100052.29412B-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIID2B&A}34ny[XXs!sFXJrg;v!1@e,------------------------------Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 23:55:49 -0400 (EDT)From: iscorr@total.net (Ebrima Sama Corr)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Welcome MichaelMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Michael,Welcome to the Gambian "Bantaba". You have stated it rightly by discussingtwo of the many issues affecting sustainable development in Sub-SaharaAfrica.Corr------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 15:01:51 +0800 (MYT)From: Alhagi Manta Dramneh < alhagi@iiu.my To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Alhagi Manta DrammehMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIt is my singular pleasure and honour to become a new member of theGambia list. No doubt I have learnt alot and through it I have comeinto contact with our beloved Gambia and the Gambians whom we havemissed for quite sometime now. I have a living interest in thediscussions which take place from a wide range ofisseues-political,social,economical and otherwise. As I am asked tointroduce myself, I am Alhagi Manta Drammeh and known by some as mantaDrammeh. I am from Brikama which is 32km from Banjul. However Iattended my primary and high school education in Banjul from 1976 to1987 at Muhammadan primary and The Muslim High schools respectively. Ilater went to Sudan where I did my A' levels from 1987 to 1990. I cameto Malaysia in 1992 where I got B.A. in political Science in 1995 andM.A. in theology and comparative religion in 1997. Presently I lecturepolitical Science at the matricualtion center of the InternationalIslamic university malaysia.My best regards to my younger brother Alhaji Gassama and my friends Alieand Musa.------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 11:17:58 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Kaunda Blames Colonialists.Message-ID: < 199705260916.LAA00216@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableKaunda Blames Colonialists For Africa's IllsMay 25, 1997Musengwa Kayaya, PANA CorrespondentLUSAKA, Zambia (pana) - Zambian former President Kenneth Kaunda onSunday attributed Africa's current sicial conflicts and poverty to thecolonialial era and slave tradeSpeaking in an interview on Zambian national radio to mark AfricaFreedom Day, Kaunda said that while the continent's colonisation haddivided its peoples, the slave trade robbed it of some of some of itsbest citizens now scattered in the diaspora.Colonialism and the slave trade before this had contributed alot toAfrica's current problems in that slave trade took away the cream ofour people while colonialism divided us through the colonialistspolicy of divide and rule, Kaunda said.He cited the conflicts in Rwanda and Burundi as typical examples ofthe adverse effects of imperialists' divisive tactics.Look at Rwanda and Burundi where you have hutus and tutsis who arebasically the same people with the same culture being divided becausethe colonialists had told one group that it was superior to the other.However, Kaunda who said that he had prayed earlier Sunday for peacein africa, blamed some african leaders of causing their own problemsby choosing to enrich themselves instead of working for the people.This was in an apparent reference to former Zairean President MobutuSese Seko who was recently removed from power for, among otherreasons, squandering his country's wealth.I want to say to our leaders that they should appreciate that God mademan in his own image. They should also know that god teaches to lovethy neighbour as thyself. This means serving the people who put youinto power and not your pocket.Refering to the OAU, which was formed on May 25,1963, the formerpresident said, that the continental body has been doing its bestunder the able leadership of its Secretary- General Salim Ahmed Salim.He however regretted that the organisation had no money.The youngman Salim Ahmed Salim is doing a fastatic job but withoutmoney he cannot to much. If I had a magic wand I would make money forSalim...because he needs it for the OAU to operate effectively toserve Africa.Salim, who has already served two mandates at the head of the OAUSecretariat, will be seeing a third mandate when the OAU holds itsannual summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, from June 2-4.He is being challenged by Cote d'Ivoire's foreign minister, Amara EssyCopyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.----------------------------------------------------------------------GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 11:17:58 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.Message-ID: < 199705260916.LAA00224@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSierra Leone rebel declares himself head of stateMay 25, 1997Web posted at: 8:27 p.m. EDT (0027 GMT)FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Rebellious soldiers claimed control ofthis small West African nation Sunday after ousting President AhmedTejan Kabbah, who fled into exile in neighboring Guinea.By late Sunday, the coup leader, a relatively unknown army major namedJohnny Paul Koroma, declared himself the new head of state and invitedfellow rebel leader Foday Sankoh to join the government."As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution(we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Partygovernment," Koroma said over national radio.The announcement was made following a dramatic series of events Sundayin which rebels seized the legislature, burned the national treasuryand wreaked havoc throughout the capital.Coup leaders imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and said that the country'sborders had been closed. The Freeport airport also was shut down.A spokesman for the mutineers, Capt. Paul Thomas, said looters wouldbe shot on sight. Meanwhile, rebellious troops were seen pillaginghouses in an affluent section of the capital.Deposed President Kabbah fled to Conakry, Guinea, according to Guineannewspaper L'Independante.The coup comes six months after the civilian government signed a peaceaccord with the rebel Revolutionary United Front. The agreement endeda five-year civil war, which had left at least 10,000 people dead andnearly a third of the nation's 4.5 million residents homeless.Gun battles rage in capitalThe coup started early Sunday when about 20 heavily armed men stormedFreetown's maximum security prison and freed an estimated 600 inmates,including some soldiers jailed for plotting against Kabbah. They thenswept through the streets.The mutineers took over the national assembly after clashing withNigerian troops near the presidential office complex in Freetown,witnesses said. Nigerian troops were stationed in the capital to helpdefend the civilian government against rebels.Stray fire, including rocket-propelled grenades and mortar, hit theU.S. Embassy, about 200 yards from the national assembly building. Theembassy suffered damage but there were no reports of injuries.But hospital officials said five civilians were killed elsewhere inthe capital as gun battles raged most of the day. The State Departmentsaid two Americans were injured when their home was looted. There wasno word on their names or extent of injuries.United Nations condemns coupU.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan issued a statement Sunday condemningthe coup. Annan said he was "distressed" by Sunday's events andemphasized the need for a better democratic system for Sierra Leone."The United Nations and the international community firmly uphold theprinciple that the will of the people shall be the basis for theauthority of government and that governments democratically electedshall not be overthrown by force," the statement said.The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover fromthe civil war.In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown tostay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.GreetingsMatarr M. JengThe United Nations had been trying to help the country recover fromthe civil war.In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown tostay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 18:01:52 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional CommissionersMessage-ID: < 3389B3F0.2879@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi Gambia-Netters,the topic is not the latest one, but I hope still interesting:I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president, accordingto the old constitution. As far as I understood, there was noqualification like graduations needed to become a commissioner, but ofcourse a good reputation and a good common sense were required.the constitution of the second republic, however requires election ofdivisional commissioners, which is actually not done. for the moment,commissioners are considered to be part of the civil service and cantherefore be appointed by the president.It might be a bit unconstitutional but the old local government law hasnot been changed yet, but as soon as the new one is in force thisprocedure shall be changed, too.Regards and Peace,Andrea------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 01:29:10 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional CommissionersMessage-ID: < 199705261621.BAA00189@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIAndrea,Can you help me out of my puzzle? I mean, what old constitution are we talking about here?In the presence of the new one, unless it is still not ratified, the old one is dead and buried!Of course I am not aware of any provisional clause which says that Commissioners mustbe university graduates. It only so happens that in the past these officials were 'seconded' fromthe ranks of the civil service, usually the Ministry for Local Government and Lands.They weremostly of Senior Assistant Secretaty rank, which position is usually occupied by degreeholders. I guess this norm is what made the bearer of the 'commisioner discussion' to thinkthat by law Commissioners must be university graduates. Anyway, those commissionerswho were supposedly civil servants without political leanings were, by the nature of their jobs,sympathisers of their overlord. The institution was politicised beyond belief. Now, ifPresident Jammeh wishes to continue the past trend, albeit with modifications, everythingshould come out clear. We should be told that these appointments are political appointments,the termination of which will not entitle the previous occupanst to senoir positions in the civilservice. Once that is done, I think many of those 'crying foul' will rest.As a digression, suffice it to say that every country needs a strong, bureaucratic, efficientcivil service where appointments to senior level positions are done mostly by promotionswithin the system based on proven merit and diligent service to the public. The politicisation ofthe civil service never did us good in the past and will never do so in the future.Professionalism and dedication to country and people is the only way out. I hope we willbegin to learn.Lamin M. Drammeh.------------------------------Date: 26 May 1997 17:53:14 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the AfrMessage-ID: < 1717432221.32995019@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 22-May-97 ***Title: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the African Development Bankby Melvis DzisahABIDJAN, May 22 (IPS) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) saysit is now out of the woods after a tough restructuring exerciseaimed at preventing its collapse.''I can say we are back on course again and doing good businessafter the storm,'' Cheikh Fall, AfDB Secretary-General said thisweek.''What we are doing now is consolidating what we haveachieved.''Fall told journalists on Tuesday that next week's annualmeeting of the bank's governors would be normal, unlike previousones marked by confrontations between its African and non-regionalmembers over the institution's policies.''We are all speaking the same language after the exercise,which, though painful, was necessary in the interest ofeveryone.''Three years ago, things were different at the AfDB. In 1994,outstanding debts totalled 8.9 billion dollars, 728 million morethan in the previous year. Fall said the collection of arrears hadimproved from 52 percent in 1995 to 92 percent up to February thisyear.Donors froze funding in May 1994, forcing the AfDB's thenpresident, Babacar Ndiaye, to start reforms to wrench the bankfrom the grip of mismanagement and corruption.Ndiaye fired more than 1,000 support staff and closed liaisonoffices in Ethiopia, Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Britainand the U.S. He also cut the bank group's administrative andcapital budget, which was 147.4 million dollars in 1993, to justunder 135 million dollars in 1994.The changes were accelerated by Ndiaye's successor, OmarKabbaj, who took over as head of the AfDB in August 1995. Sincethen, the bank's staff has been reduced by 240, some of whom leftvoluntarily, while those seen as obstacles to change were sackedor forced to resign.The AfDB now has three vice presidents instead of five, itsdepartments have been reduced from 23 to 17 and its divisions from60 to 48.''The new structure is more compact and the operationaldepartments are now country-focused, which is enabling us to reacha number of major goals within a short span of time,'' stressedFall.Donors applauded the streamlining and ended their fundingfreeze in 1996, when they replenished the African Development Fund(ADF), the AfDB's soft-loan arm. Now, Fall said, the generalcapital must grow soon to allow the bank group to meet newchallenges and demands as they arise.''We have South Africa, who might decide to borrow soon and,looking at the size of the country's economy, the demand might bevery huge,'' said Fall. ''We also have countries like Coted'Ivoire, Cameroon and Congo, who might also become majorborrowers in the near future, so we need a major dose for thegeneral capital soonest.''Based in Abidjan, the AfDB was set up in 1963 by theOrganisation of African Unity (OAU) to spur development on theworld's poorest continent.>From a start up capital of 250 million U.S. dollars, the bankhas grown into a 33-billion-dollar institution, comprising theAfrican Development Bank proper, the ADF, and the Nigerian TrustFund (NTF), which finances projects in cooperation with otherlending institutions.The group has 53 African and 24 non-regional members. Since itsinception, it has approved loans, grants, investment and technicalassistance totalling 30 billion U.S. dollars to various Africannations. (end/ips/md/jm/kb/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-FINANCE/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World Newy 1997 16:08:44 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 102------------------------------Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 15:29:42 -0500From: Francis Njie < c3p0@xsite.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Observer Online: Demo Issues from MayMessage-ID: < 3.0.1.32.19970526152942.006d1598@xsite.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Gambia-L...Thanks to Momodou Camara, Observer issues from May 12 through May 16 can befound at the Observer Online demo site at...Thanks...- The Observer Online Team------------------------------Date: 27 May 1997 09:30:04 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the DrMessage-ID: < 3177050013.36385924@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 23-May-97 ***Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the Driver's SeatBy Asare KofiACCRA, May 23 (IPS) -- One year after Lilian Lisk began a smallfishing business with a male partner in Sierra Leone 25 years ago,the man quit because he could not continue with the hazards of thefishing industry.Lisk chose to presevere and still has her business today.''Since then I have been on my own, with my husband and childrenas my shareholders,'' the 51-year-old entrepreneur told IPS hereThursday.She was one of the many African entrepreneurs attending a three-day Private Sector Forum here, organised by the United NationsIndustrial Organisation (UNIDO), in co-operation with the UNEconomic Commission for Africa, Organisation of African Unity andthe African Federation of Women Entrepreneurs (AFWE).The forum, which ended here Thursday, looked at ways to promotethe effectiveness of the continent's private sector, especiallythe small- and medium-scale enterprises, where most of theindigenous entrepreneurs, and Africa's women, are engaged.Lilian's business has grown from just a fishing company to adiversified group that includes a firm with a fleet of ships andalso offers services to ships berthing at the country's ports, amanufacturing company, and an oil marketing company, with acombined staff strength of about 1000.''But it has been a very tough job,'' she admits, adding thatpart of the difficulty has come from the fact that she is a woman.''Some African men do not like dealing with women because,according to them, women are too bossy and pompous,'' she says.Africa's women are largely in the informal economy, with veryfew playing a role in big business. According to figures by AFWE,women make up 74 percent of the continent's rural and informaleconomy.Although the traditionally-held view is that women should onlytake up 'women's' jobs, the emerging female entrepreneurs haveshown the determination to overcome such stereotypes and to getinvolved in any business for which they have the aptitude.''As a woman garment manufacturer, I do not have any peculiarconstraints,'' says Comfort Serwaa, 52, who has been in thebusiness since 1973. Her problem, she says, is the obsolescence ofher machines.And, from her experiences, Lisk says that women do not have tobe intimidated by the world of business, ''because I have realisedthat women can do even better than men if they are given theopportunity''.Serwaa says that not only do women need equal access to areas,but they must also be given credit and other facilities to boosttheir business.''If we are able to produce with new machines (therebyenhancing the quality of products), we will be able to competeinternationally,'' says Serwaa, who laments that her company hasremained a small-scale enterprise after about 24 years.Even when women encounter problems just because they are women,they have also devised ingenuous ways of dealing with suchproblems, as in Lisk's case. She tries to deal with the men asmuch as she can, ''but when I feel that a male has to intervene, Iuse my male managers to perform the task,'' she says.Women have entered into a variety of business sectors:agriculture, timber processing, pharmaceuticals, real estate,among others. But while they are involved in diverse sectors, manyof them still operate at the micro level, chiefly due toconstraints they face in their bids to expand.First among these is lack of access to credit, says FloraKaluwire, Executive Secretary of the National Association of Smalland Medium Enterprises in Malawi.While the banks in that country insist on the provision ofcollateral before advancing loans to women, the customs of theland make it difficult for them to provide the type of assetsacceptable to the financial institutions.''According to our custom, women do not own land andproperty,'' Kaluwire says. The banks not only insist on suchlanded property as collateral, but also demand that they must belocated in the urban areas - where they have commercial value.''But the women live mainly in the rural areas,'' Kaluwire says.This constraint is also exacerbated by the difficulty createdby the economic environment in which these enterprises currentlyoperate. In the inflationary economies prevalent in most ofAfrica, small businesses are facing hard times balancing theirbooks, and have little surpluses to reinvest.''The labour cost takes almost the whole of the profit, that itis difficult for me to expand,'' says Kaluwire, who has been inbusiness for 10 years, and has 15 employees.In Malawi, this problem is tackled through a Micro CreditProgramme, which, according to her, has been linked to the SmallEnterprise Development Fund created by the government under itspoverty alleviation programme.Under the scheme, micro organisations are encouraged to formcredit groups, and members take turns to access the credit, on therecommendation of the group. If a beneficiary defaults, she says,''then the whole group becomes accountable for the loan''.Despite such constraints, African women say they have animportant role to play in the continent's process ofindustrialisation, especially in the context of the search for anappropriate industrialisation model for Africa.''They are the bedrock of Africa's industrialisation,'' saysLucia Quarchey, president of AFWE.''...With women comprising the majority of the population inmost of the countries, Lisk says ''industrialisation in Africacannot take off without the involvement of over 50 percent of itspeople.''The meeting here placed emphasis on the agro-allied sector andraw material processing as the starting point for theindustrialisation in Africa.This therefore puts women within the driver's seat on thejourney towards a strong industrial sector on the continent, giventhat they are engaged in the areas that will ensure the success ofsuch a system.''Rural women food producers are the first stage ofindustrialisation,'' says Quarchey. Yet, despite their giantstrides so far, the women say governments have to listen to whatthey have to say, if they are to give their best to theircountries and the continent as a whole.''We want the recommendations from this forum to be transmittedto our various governments for implementation,'' says Lisk. One ofthe recommendations was that women entrepreneurs should beincluded in a private sector think-tank, also proposed at theforum to be set up for the continent.Even before that body is set up, women already know what itwill take for the goal of industrialisation on the continent to berealised. ''The government and the private sector understand fullywell that it is only by team work that we can achieve theindustrial decade for Africa,'' says Quarchey.(end/ips/ak/pm97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 16:21:38 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives DeveMessage-ID: <19970527152313.AAB6486@LOCALNAME>------- Forwarded Message Follows -------Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 23-May-97 ***Title: DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives Developing World Firms A GlobalPunchBy Darius BazarganLONDON, May 23 (IPS) - In today's globalised economy smallcompanies, especially in developing countries, have to competetwice as hard to survive.A recently released Policy Briefing from the Institute ofDevelopment Studies (IDS) at Sussex University in southern Englandsuggests that by working together through 'cluster' cooperation andnetworking such firms can challenge larger competitors and break intoboth national and global markets.In the last 20 years small and medium enterprises (SMEs) havebecome one of the main targets of policies aimed at creatinggrowth and employment in developing countries.Constraints like limited marketing experience, limited access totechnology and raw materials, poor financing due to bankingprejudice and limited political bargaining power have historicallyweighed against SMEs.But the IDS says it is not the size of the firms but theirisolation that is the biggest problem, having to operate alone in acompetitive environment. This is where clustering and networking canhelp.A cluster is a group of firms concentrated in one geographicallocation, working in the same sector who may or may not becooperating. Networks are collections of companies who cooperatebut are not necessarily based in the same place. Both types ofgroupings bring competitive advantages and are characterised by acombination of cooperation and fierce rivalry, which keeps the firmscompetitive.Clustering attracts local suppliers, giving better access to rawmaterials and inputs while creating a pool of skilled labour.Networking firms who consciously cooperate or join businessassociations can gain numerous benefits including better access togovernment support services and the strength to open up overseasproduct markets.''If you have a division of labour you can become a specialist in onesmall job. If you are making shoes and you want to start exportingthem, if you're in a cluster all you have to do is be good at doingone small part of that job,'' said John Humphrey, an IDS Researchfellow.''If you're isolated you have to make the whole shoe and you have tofind your buyers and suppliers, but in a cluster all of those thingsare available.''Successful examples include the Brazilian shoe industry whichraised its share of world exports from 0.5 percent to 12.3 percentbetween 1970 and 1990. Largely responsible is the cluster of firms inthe Sinos Valley in southern Brazil. By 1991 it was exporting 100million pairs of shoes a year worth some 900 million dollars inforeign exchange.The cluster now consists of around 500 shoe manufacturers andover 1,000 suppliers of specialised inputs and services, as wellas a range of self-help support institutions.Another successful example is Pakistan's surgical instrumentsindustry. A cluster of 300 firms operates around the town ofSialkot. They farm out work to over 1,500 smaller enterpriseswhich specialise in particular stages of the production process.Alongside these are around 200 suppliers of inputs and 800 unitsproviding subsidiary services.Although workshop conditions in the smaller enterprises are poorand wages low this does not explain the cluster's success; it isthe connections between the firms which is critical, say the IDS.Over 90 percent of Sialkot's output is exported, mostly to NorthAmerica and Europe. It is estimated that the cluster accounts for 20percent of world exports in this field, making Pakistan the secondlargest exporter of surgical instruments after Germany.These examples came about largely spontaneously, but governmentswanting to assist SMEs have a role to play too.''Governments can't create a cluster of 1,000 firms like the shoeindustry in Brazil, but they can create a network of 20 or 30 firms.And if you do have a network of 1,000 firms then the government canhelp to increase the quality of interaction,'' said Humphrey.''We know of clusters of firms in the developing world thataren't particularly efficient -- so just being together isn'tenough. But the state can promote business associations, providetechnical assistance, start to inject dynamism into non-dynamicclusters and make their interaction more efficient.''In north east Brazil a public procurement scheme was used tostimulate a new cluster producing school furniture in the town of SaoJoao do Aruaru.When the cluster started there were only four saw mills in thetown with 12 workers. Five years later there were 42 saw millswith 350 employees and a further 1,000 people employed in relatedindustries. Most importantly, the customer base has been diversified,with over 70 percent of output now going to the private sectorIn 1990 the Chilean government agency SEROTEC introduced anetworking scheme for SMEs. Although it is still small scale,results have been encouraging with the networks becoming self-sustaining and both competitiveness and efficiency rising.The concept of simultaneously cooperating and competing seemsstrange, but it can work out well if managed properly.''To give the example of Sialkot in Pakistan, there are firmsthere who are trying to export to Germany and the United States,so they are competing,'' Humphrey said.''But they all got together and realised that one of the thingsthat would be really useful was to have a 'dry port' as they are1,000 miles away from the sea and wanted all the export andcustoms processing on the spot.''So they clubbed together and financed that. Remember, becausethey are in export markets, the market is large enough toaccommodate them all.''Outside agencies have also played a role in encouragingclustering. Trade fairs are crucial for product marketing but can beprohibitive for small firms due to the expense and scale of theevents. Clustering allows groups of companies to afford exhibitions aswell as providing a more impressive show.The U.N. Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and otherdonor agencies have started to help developing countrymanufacturers to exhibit at such fairs. The German developmentagency GTZ also helping through its 'Protrade' scheme, whichprovides financial and technical assistance to firms wanting toshare stands at European trade fairs.But clustering is not a cure-all or a magic solution, and the IDSwarns that if not managed properly it can have negative results.''There is the question about how quickly clusters can respond tomarket changes. There is the negative argument called 'the weakness ofstrong ties,' which says that if everyone is tied up closely togetherit's very difficult for a firm to strike out in a new direction, andif something goes wrong you could all go down together,'' Humphreysaid.''But many developing countries do not have that much variety intheir industries anyway. But the need to focus on your customersand be aware of what the competitive issues are is veryimportant.'' (END/IPS/DB/RJ/97)Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/----------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 19:40:47 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970527184223.AAA16848@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Malang Maane and David Gilden have been added to the list.Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.Please send your introductions to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 11:00:41 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional CommissionersMessage-ID: < 199705271800.LAA05791@thesky.incog.com Hi,If we have a new constitution, then why are we appointing from the old one? Could it be a matter of convenience to switch back and forth if its to ones advantage?Sarian> From klumpp@kar.dec.com Mon May 26 08:52:12 1997> Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 18:01:52 +0200> From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi Gambia-Netters,> the topic is not the latest one, but I hope still interesting:> I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president, according> to the old constitution. As far as I understood, there was no> qualification like graduations needed to become a commissioner, but of> course a good reputation and a good common sense were required.> the constitution of the second republic, however requires election of> divisional commissioners, which is actually not done. for the moment,> commissioners are considered to be part of the civil service and can> therefore be appointed by the president.> It might be a bit unconstitutional but the old local government law has> not been changed yet, but as soon as the new one is in force this> procedure shall be changed, too.> Regards and Peace,> Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 08:59:53 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area! (fwd)Message-ID: < 199705281259.IAA17584@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textForwarded message:> From nagps-request@nagps.org Tue May 27 13:52:37 1997> Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 10:55:39 -0700> Message-Id: < 199705271755.KAA31468@nagps.nagps.org > Sender: nagps-jobs@nagps.org > Reply-To: nagps@netcom.com > Precedence: List> From: Tony Rosati < rosati@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu > Subject: High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area!> To: nagps-jobs@nagps.org > Errors-To: nagps-request@nagps.org > Target Career Fairs Presents:> PHILADELPHIA HIGH-TECH CAREER FAIR> JUNE 3 & 4 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. both days.> Double Tree Guest Suites Hotel at the Airport> 4101 Island Avenue> THERE IS NO CHARGE TO ATTEND> Check out the HOTTEST Career Fair in town> offering the BEST OPPORTUNITIES with top> Local and National Employers!> Some of the High Tech positions are as follows:> * HW/SW Engineering * Technical Sales/Support> * Database Architecture * Mainframe> * MIS/IS Systems Administrators * Programmers/Analysts/RF> * LAN/WAN * Networking> * Client/Server Software QA & Test * Application Engineering> * UNIX * and many more!> For Pre registration, fax your resume to 603/225-3298> or e-mail to TargetFair@aol.com > FREE SEMINARS: Please come by early for speaker forums beginning at 2:00> ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> "The Internet Job Search" with Ward Christman, Online Opportunities,> and "How to get that IS job" with Alex Godun of The Reohr Group, Inc.> PRELIMINARY LIST OF EXHIBITORS:> ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> > Actium > AFS/LSC> > Aston Brook Corp. > Bluestone, Inc.> > Booz, Allen & Hamilton > Cap Gemini America> > CB Technologies > Computer Horizons, Inc.> > CSC > Computer Staffing Services> > CTG > Devon Consulting> > Digital Equipment Corp. > Eastman Kodak Company> > Electronic Payment Services, Inc. > ESPS> > Forte Systems, Inc. > GE Fanuc> > Harris Corp. > HBO & Company> > Hughes Training > IMI Systems, Inc.> > InfoSystems > Lee Data Systems> > LM Management & Data Sys. > M & I Data Services, Inc.> > MicroAge > Millstar Electronic Publ. Group> > The Mitre Corp. > Northrop Grumman Corp.> > Oracle Government Systems > PDC> > PECO Energy Co. > Pep Boys> > PHH Mortgage Services > Prism Consulting Services, Inc.> > Professional Data Solutions > Reohr Group, Inc.> > Schlumberger Electronic Transactions Smart Cards & Sys.> > SEMCOR Inc. > Simulate Inc.> > SmithKline Beecham > State Farm Insurance> > Sybase, Inc. > Taratec Development Corporation> > Towers Perrin > Universal Studios> > Vanstar Corporation > Winstar Communications> > Zonics Systems Management> For the latest list of companies attending, visit:> ***********************************************************> This message was brought to you by Online Opportunities> and JobNET.com> Be sure to visit our website for links to area employers, jobhunting> tips, and to SEARCH our JOBS DATABASE which is continually updated!> * Online Opportunities on the Web: HTTP://WWW.JOBNET.COM/ > * Automated information: INFO@JOBNET.COM > * Job-Seekers Voicemail Hotline: 610-873-2168> < >> If you do not wish to be on our mailing list for *occasional* messages> with important career related information such as job fairs and reminders> to update your resume on our system, reply to this message using the> subject REMOVE by itself OR send an email message to: deleteme@jobnet.com > END OF MESSAGE FROM ONLINE OPPORTUNITIES!> GOOD LUCK in your JOB SEARCH!> _____________________________________________________________________________> This message | Help on the lists nagps-help@nagps.varesearch.com > sent using the | Subscribe/remove/etc. nagps-request@nagps.varesearch.com > NAGPS E-mail | General talk list nagps-talk@nagps.varesearch.com > Server | Reach NAGPS officers nagps-officers@nagps.varesearch.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 19:11:12 +0200From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional CommissionersMessage-ID: < 338C672F.4B6A@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi there,sorry, the way I put it was misleading, my english's sometimes not sowell.I wrote:> I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president,> according to the old constitution.It should be:According to the old constitution commissioners had been appointed bythe president.I did not mean that Jammeh appointed them on the basis of the oldconstitution.The point I was trying to make was that Jammeh used the "old" but stillvalid local government law, as there is no other provision for theinstallment of divisional commissioners.A constitution is a framework and details are determined among others bylaws. The old constitution is no longer in force, of course, but thesupplementing laws, acts, ... are still in operation and it will taketime to change them where necessary.The constitution of the second republic states that all local governmentinstitutions must be democratic (elected representatives). But thecorresponding laws are not yet changed. That's a problem.The NA has been dealing with standing orders (how to operate and behavein parliament) and they have been dealing with ratification of nationalagreements and there's a lot more to work on - e.g. on the localgovernment law ... but it'll take time and of course it can never beexcluded that somebody is taking advantage of the situation.I forgot to ask whether the commissioners were appointed temporarily orfor the whole legislation period .. but I guess it's the latter.be beneen yoon,Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 12:58:23 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.Message-ID: < 199705281658.MAA19810@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Sierra Leone rebel declares himself head of state> May 25, 1997> Web posted at: 8:27 p.m. EDT (0027 GMT)> FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Rebellious soldiers claimed control of> this small West African nation Sunday after ousting President Ahmed> Tejan Kabbah, who fled into exile in neighboring Guinea.> By late Sunday, the coup leader, a relatively unknown army major named> Johnny Paul Koroma, declared himself the new head of state and invited> fellow rebel leader Foday Sankoh to join the government.> "As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution> (we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Party> government," Koroma said over national radio.> The announcement was made following a dramatic series of events Sunday> in which rebels seized the legislature, burned the national treasury> and wreaked havoc throughout the capital.> Coup leaders imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and said that the country's> borders had been closed. The Freeport airport also was shut down.> A spokesman for the mutineers, Capt. Paul Thomas, said looters would> be shot on sight. Meanwhile, rebellious troops were seen pillaging> houses in an affluent section of the capital.> Deposed President Kabbah fled to Conakry, Guinea, according to Guinean> newspaper L'Independante.> The coup comes six months after the civilian government signed a peace> accord with the rebel Revolutionary United Front. The agreement ended> a five-year civil war, which had left at least 10,000 people dead and> nearly a third of the nation's 4.5 million residents homeless.> Gun battles rage in capital> The coup started early Sunday when about 20 heavily armed men stormed> Freetown's maximum security prison and freed an estimated 600 inmates,> including some soldiers jailed for plotting against Kabbah. They then> swept through the streets.> The mutineers took over the national assembly after clashing with> Nigerian troops near the presidential office complex in Freetown,> witnesses said. Nigerian troops were stationed in the capital to help> defend the civilian government against rebels.> Stray fire, including rocket-propelled grenades and mortar, hit the> U.S. Embassy, about 200 yards from the national assembly building. The> embassy suffered damage but there were no reports of injuries.> But hospital officials said five civilians were killed elsewhere in> the capital as gun battles raged most of the day. The State Department> said two Americans were injured when their home was looted. There was> no word on their names or extent of injuries.> United Nations condemns coup> U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan issued a statement Sunday condemning> the coup. Annan said he was "distressed" by Sunday's events and> emphasized the need for a better democratic system for Sierra Leone.> "The United Nations and the international community firmly uphold the> principle that the will of the people shall be the basis for the> authority of government and that governments democratically elected> shall not be overthrown by force," the statement said.> The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from> the civil war.> In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to> stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.> About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.> Greetings> Matarr M. JengI think it is a shame that the barrel of hte gun has once again becomethe agent of change in our political scene. What is clear is that onecannot get ligitimacy through forceful means.Malanding> The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from> the civil war.> In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to> stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.> About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.------------------------------Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 20:14:10 EDTFrom: nahak@juno.com (MICHAEL J GOMEZ)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 19970528.201315.3566.0.nahak@juno.com THE RESOLUTION OF CONFLICTConflict has been defined as a difference or misunderstanding between twoor more people, groups, organizations, institutions or nations. Thepositive resolution of conflict requires all parties involved in theconflict to identify problems, search for the roots of these problems,generate possible alternative solutions and take responsibility for anactive role in the creation of consensus by compromise. In anynegotiation of conflict, there must first exist, on the part of eachparty, a willingness to accept and value modes of operating which areculturally diverse (different than one’s one culture). Participantsinvolved in an on-going conflict, who desire a positive resolution, mustrecognize that culture is “the pattern of basic assumptions that a groupof people, who have shared and successfully solved significant problemstogether, has invented to socially, economically and politicallystabilize their group and as such, this pattern is highly resistant tochange.” (E.H. Schein, Sloan Management Review 1981)Principals of Problem Solving1. Success in problem solving requires that effort bedirected toward overcoming SURMOUNTABLE obstacles. Difficultproblems require unusual approaches. A common tendency thatfrequently leads to failure is associated with the attempt tosolve a problem by locating a person or group that is at fault.2. Available facts should be used even when they areinadequate. When a good deal of information is available, problemsolvers are more prone to work with the evidence. In the absenceof adequate information, biases dominate the problem solving.“People fail to get along because they fear each other. They fear eachother because they do not know each other. They don’t know each otherbecause they have not properly communicated with each other” Dr. MartinLuther King, Jr.3. The starting point of a problem is richest in solutionpossibilities. Starting over again and again from the beginning,in one’s analysis of the problem, is the only way to increase thevariety of solution possibilities. This is because statements ofproblems often hold within them suggested solutions. Stoppingthe exploration of the problem here limits consideration ofalternative, possibly valuable, solutions. Ask yourself why youfavor a certain solution. What purpose does this solution serve?4. Problem-mindedness should be increased whilesolution-mindedness is delayed because, in any discussion, theresponses of some persons interrupt the thinking process ofothers. The first thing is to agree on the problem.5. Disagreement can lead either to hard feelings or toinnovation, depending on the role the leader plays. Individualsmust feel free to disagree if they are to contribute the best oftheir thinking. Reduce conformity by withholding judgement,entertaining criticism and trying to understand strange ideas. Peoplewho get along with others all the time are poor problem solversbecause people cannot learn from one another by always agreeing.The solution is to encourage a respect for disagreement and turnit into a stimulant for new ideas.6. The “idea-getting” process should be separated from the“idea-evaluation” process because the latter inhibits the former.“Idea-getting” requires a willingness to break away from pastexperience. Creative thinking is a radical look at a problem.7. Choice-situations should be turned into problem-situations.Creative alternatives can be overlooked when choices are madebetween obvious alternatives. Considerable searching should beencouraged to delay choices until the possibility of additionalalternatives is explored.8. Problem-situations should be turned into choice-situations. Anatural reaction is to act on the first solution that is found.Research shows that a second solution to a problem tends to besuperior.9. Solutions suggested by a leader are improperly evaluated andtend to be either accepted or rejected. Leaders are in aposition of power so their ideas receive a different receptionthan those coming from participants. A leader’s previous studyof a problem causes the group to reach poorer decisions. Aleader’s job is to conduct the discussion and avoid introducinghis/her own views or passing judgement on ideas expressed by theparticipants. “The main obstacle to successful problem solvingis interference caused by old habits.” (Norman R.F. Maier,Organizational Behavior Reader)Aspects of BargainingActive versus Reactive Positioning: Allowing your opponent to lead helpsincrease their participation in finding a solution to theproblem. Besides, it is easier to “read” themwhen you allow them to “lay out their cards” first.Extreme versus Moderate Demands: Extreme demands result in polarizationyet moderate demands leave inadequate room tobargain down.Soft versus Hard Styles: Don’t be handicapped by a style based onpersonal need. The team with the flexibility to reactwith a range of styles holds the advantage.Off the Record versus On the Record: “Using a third neutral party todefine a beneficial compromise can be valuable.” (Mark J.Splain, Manual for Organizing)SUCCESSFUL NEGOTIATION AND CONFLICT RESOLUTIONThe window of opportunity for successful negociation exists at thebalance point between cooperation and fighting, nevertheless, a mutualanalysis, of the diverse cultural aspects of a conflict-laden situation,with the objective of understanding the underlying interests of allparties, can transform problems into search models used to locate novelsolution alternatives through a united effort. All successfulnegotiations indicate mutual respect and a joint history of free-flowingcommunications to examine, discuss, debate and make proposals. The roleof the leader in negotiation is to impress upon the parties involved theimplications of their common interests or interdependencies as anincentive to motivate them to come to consensus on a satisfactorycompromise. For negotiations to conclude successfully, all partiesmust welcome change and, as well, the tensions of new interdependencies,that compromise creates. Negotiation leaders must encourage participantsin conflict resolution to be vigilant in their resistance of temptationsto reduce ambiguity inherent in compromise, by adopting a competitive,combative stance (to make opponants submit) or by giving in to theimpulse to run away from the responsibilities of implementing the agreedupon solution. “All successful negotiation results in agreements thatmeet the legitimate needs of each party while taking community interestsof all parties involved into account.” (Burton Gummer, Politics of SocialAdministration)AN OLD FABLEThere once was an important problem to be solved and everybodywas asked to solve it. Everybody was sure that sombody would solve it.Anybody could solve it but it looked like nobdy would do it. Somebodywas sick and tired of the problem going unsolved becasue it waseverybody’s responsibility to solve it. Everybody was waiting foranybody to solve it but nobody realized that everybody would never takethe responsibility to solve it. So, it ended up that everybody blamedsomebody when nobody did what anybody could do to solve the problem.(Anonymous)Michael B.B.J. Gomez, P.T.C, BA, M.S.W.,Ph.D. Candidate at BostonUniversity,phone: 617-247-7216, FAX: 617-247-7216Apartment 213, 14 Buswell Street, Boston, MA 02215, U.S.A.------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 10:44:29 -0400 (EDT)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.Message-ID: < 199705291444.KAA05181@acmex.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI guess these guys do not realty know what they were put in thearmy for.......not to go around overthrowing governments.... I justdon't know what makes them think they'll do anything different fromtheir associates all over the continent who end up "screwing up" thestate of the nation.........> >> > "As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution> > (we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Party> > government," Koroma said over national radio.> >*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "A committee is a group that keeps minutes and loses ** hours." ** ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 21:20:43 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Wars Emerge As Africa`s Toughest ProblemMessage-ID: < 199705291911.VAA18229@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITWars Emerge As Africa's Toughest ProblemMay 29, 1997Elliot Mahende, PANA CorrespondentHARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Ethnic conflicts and dictatorships haveemerged as the biggest problems facing Africa after the end ofcolonialism.While African economies are still in bad shape and the Organisation ofAfrican Unity (OAU) summit in Harare is being urged to focus onafrican economic integration, wars and dictatorships across thecontinent continue to threaten the quest for continental unity overthe past three decades.Last Sunday's military coup in Sierra Leone, on Africa Day, jolteddelegates to the OAU meeting out of the celebratory mood, as if thejunior officers in Freetown wanted to remind them of the reality outthere.The report by OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim made equally sadreading, citing frustrations (couched in words of hope) at efforts torestore peace in some of the troubled countries.For while Africa seems to be creeping out of the dark ages on severalfronts, the economy included, the OAU is having to grapple with theatavistic resurgence of ethnic rivalry which has replaced cold warideological differences as the cause of conflict within and betweenstates.Put against the inter-ethnic hatred currently obtaining in the GreatLakes region of central Africa, the OAU's founding fathers'declaration of the unity and solidarity of Africans.That the African refugee population stands at six million in apopulation of about 500 million while 20 million (or about fourpercent of the population) are displaced persons illustrates acontinent at war with itself.Trouble spots stick out like cancerous sores in Salim's reportprepared for the 33rd summit which begins on Monday.They stretch from Morocco in the north to Angola in the south.A 32-year dictatorship in the former Zaire crumpled due to a popularinsurrection allegedly backed directly by neighbouring countries andsparked by an attempt to expel ethnic Tutsis from eastern Zaire.Sudan is virtually at war with its neighbours -- Eritrea, Ethiopia andUganda -- who sympathise with non-muslim southerners fighting againstwhat they see as the racial and religious chauvinism of the governmentin Khartoum.There is an uneasy peace in Rwanda, while Burundi bleeds. Bothcountries have an explosive Hutu-Tutsi ethnic mix. Revenge killings inthese two countries have claimed over a million lives in the lastthree years.Somalia's self-destruction through its clan wars has virtually becomepart of the African landscape. It no longer arouses interest orsympathy after the warlords chased out peacekeepers.Salim last reported of 26 Somali factions meeting at Sodere inEthiopia, marking what he said was a significant move towards nationalreconciliation by establishing a National Salvation Council.However, differences as to the way forward remain between thisgrouping of factions...and the grouping of factions led by HusseinAideed, Salim said in his latest report.Morocco decided in 1984 that it would not be party to African unity,because the OAU admitted the former Spanish Sahara, now the SaharawiArab Democratic Republic.It is now considering rejoining the continental body while a UnitedSations-sponsored referendum for the people of the former SpanishSahara to decide their relationship with the Kingdom has stalled.If Rabat rejoins but loses the plebiscite, however, it is unlikely toinfluence a change on the policy of the OAU on the sanctity ofcolonial boundaries.The policy has been identified by some analysts as a factor in africandisunity with the argument that some of the frontiers are so illogicaland generally disregard ethnic affinity which transcends artificialcolonial boundaries and creates tensions between states.On the other hand, some say non-respect for colonial boundaries couldlead to African disintegration in the anarchy that will come with theredrawing of national boundaries.On Wednesday, when opening the 66th OAU Council of ministers,Zimbabwe's Vice-President Simon Muzenda implored the meeting ahead ofthe June 24 summit, to seek solutions to the many conflicts on thecontinent, some of which were a result of dictatorships.But Africa's image as a continent of contradictions becomes even morefocused when an elected government faces a mutiny from its armedforces, as happened in the Central African Republic or when it isoverthrown as happened in Sierra Leone.Africa, however, is gradually being obliged its own taboos to tacklethe many problems facing it, including the question of intervening ina conflict situation in another state. Previously, this used to beseen as internal affairs .As the Rwanda experience showed, an ethnic conflict in one country candestabilise a whole region. Luckily, the OAU has since woken up tothat reality.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 21:20:43 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Nigeria Said To Plan Two-Prolonged Option On Sierra LeoneMessage-ID: < 199705291911.VAA18225@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITNigeria Said To Plan Two-pronged Option On Sierra LeoneMay 29, 1997Paul Ejime, PANA CorrespondentLAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Nigeria could be considering a dual diplomaticand military option to end Sierra Leone's coup and return to power theelected president, Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, officials said Wednesday.The officials, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said inLagos that a high-level Nigerian delegation could be headed toFreetown this week on a trouble-shooting mission.They said Nigeria could be considering a diplomatic option first, butwhere this failed other options, possibly military intervention, couldbe considered.However, the officials said that Nigeria, which is current chairman ofthe 16-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), wasunlikely of act alone militarily.There has been no official government reaction from Abuja on theSierra Leone coup, which has been roundly condemned by theinternational community, even though Nigeria and Guinea have troops inthat country under separate military pacts.Ecowas has an 11,000-man Peace Monitoring Group, called Ecomog, inneighbouring Liberia. Two warships under the force's command havereportedly docked at Sierra Leone's Freetown ports.Their mission is unclear but is being seen as part of the subregionaleffort to save democracy in Sierra Leone.Deposed President Kabbah swept to power in a national elections 14months ago. He was quoted as having asked Ecowas to restore him tooffice.Kabbah has speaking from Guinea where he fled following Sunday's coup.His country's ambassador at the United Nations, James Jonah, said inNew York that Kabbah had received Ecowas promises of help.In Washington, a State Department spokesman said a helicopter carrierwith 1,200 U.S. Marines on board had been sent to Sierra Leone andwould arrive there in a few days.The U.S. official described it as a precautionary measure and that the400 U.S. citizens in Sierra Leone would not be evacuated.Maj. Johnny Koroma and his men, calling themselves the Armed ForcesRevolutionary Council, seized power in the country's third coup infive years and the fourth since the country gained independence fromBritain in 1961.They are calling for the former guerrilla leader, Foday Sankoh, tojoin them in forming a government. Sankoh is a guest of the Nigeriangovernment in an Abuja hotel room.The U.S. official described it as a precautionary measure and that the400 U.S. citizens in Sierra Leone would not be evacuated.Maj. Johnny Koroma and his men, calling themselves the Armed ForcesRevolutionary Council, seized power in the country's third coup infive years and the fourth since the country gained independence fromBritain in 1961.They are calling for the former guerrilla leader, Foday Sankoh, tojoin them in forming a government. Sankoh is a guest of the Nigeriangovernment in an Abuja hotel room.------------------------------Date: Thu, 29 May 97 19:10:48 PDTFrom: MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ENGINEERING JOB OPPORTUNITYMessage-ID: < 9705300210.utk15960@RR5.intel.com Greetings to all:We are currently in need of Microprocessor Engineers, Computer Achitech,Software Engineers (Developers), and Process Engineers. So if have a degree inany of these fields and wants to work for Intel Corp., please contact me at ABARROW@rr5.intel.com...might be we could share a referral bonus of $1500.00.We have offices all over the west coast in U.S., Europe, Asia and Israel...Which geographic location suites you best.Respect to all,Pa-Abdou BarrowTo: RR5::ABARROW !Barrow, Abdou NCC:Subj: NEWS: INTEL THIS WEEK, NEW MEXICO EDITION, 5/29/97HOW TO MAKE $1500Intel Staffing is using some unusual methods to enlarge the company's poolof qualified applicants for technical positions.7 Employees who refer successful applicants for exempt technical positionscould get a $1500 bonus. The Microprocessor Products Group (MPG),Enterprise Server Group (ESG) and Workstation Products Division (WPD) aremaking the offer, which is good through August 29. Details are available onthe intranet (circuit.intel.com) .7 Senior Staffing Consultant Greg Buechler, meanwhile, has directed arecruiting campaign by direct mail to more than 15,000 professionals inintegrated circuit engineering and marketing across the U.S. The mailinglist, which came from memberships in professional organizations andsubscriptions to professional publications, unavoidably includes manypeople who already are Intel employees. Buechler asks Intel employees whoreceive a mailer to forward it to friends in the field who would be a goodmatch for Intel.------------------------------Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 00:55:30 -0400From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Seeking Kola NutsMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970530045530.301f0844@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi all,A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly atThanks.Andy LyonsThe Gambia Resource Page------------------------------Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 01:10:44 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: DR Nyang on CSPANMessage-ID: < 199705300510.BAA25409@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textHi FolksHow many have seen Dr Nyang on CSPAN as guest speaker at a VOAsponsored symposium. I think excerpt of his presentation would bereally nice to have. We should all be proud of him.Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 01:13:00 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Seeking Kola NutsMessage-ID: < 199705300513.BAA25420@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> Hi all,> A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.> If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly at> Thanks.> Andy Lyons> The Gambia Resource PageGOOD LUCK!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 02:24:00 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Traditionalism and governanceMessage-ID: < 338E7280.46B46E6F@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitI just watched part of a Voice of America panel discussion on "Reportingon Africa" with Dr. Nyang and Wole Soyinka on the C-SPAN network.Dr. Nyang gave a very provocative presentation on governance andtraditionalism. I thought since we are lucky enough to have him as amember of this list, perhaps he could give us a synopsis of hispresentation to start what I believe would be a very interestingdiscussion, especially as the subject relates to The Gambia.Unfortunately for those here in the U.S., I don't know when C-Span willrebroadcast the programme but it would be worth finding out if youhaven't seen it already.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 06:57:42 -0400From: M W Payne < awo@mindspring.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Seeking Kola NutsMessage-ID: < 338EB2A6.5F23@mindspring.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> >> > Hi all,> >> > A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.> > If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly at> > alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu. > >> > Thanks.> >> > Andy Lyons> >> > The Gambia Resource Page> > http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons > >> >> GOOD LUCK!!Might I assume that you are in Florida from your address? If so, thenthat might answer some questions. Here in New York City, kola nutsabound. (No, they don't grow here 80), but they are common because ofthe large African population that lives here. Many kunliyos areconducted here and plenty of kola is to be found.) If you are veryinterested, I can follow-up, and attempt to find out about their if theycan ship to you.)MWP------------------------------Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 14:38:17 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: "Reporting on Africa"Message-ID: < 338F1E99.40320CAE@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitThe Voice of America forum on "Reporting on Africa" that Malanding andmyself mentioned earlier and features Dr. Nyang as a guest speaker isscheduled for rebroadcast on the C-Span 2 network today, Friday May 30,at 3:15 pm eastern time.It may also come on again during the weekend.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 21:45:15 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Cigarette Manufacturers Attacked On No Tobacco DayMessage-ID: <19970530204611.AAA8462@LOCALNAME>May 30, 1997Peter Masebu, PANA CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The World Health Organization (WHO) RegionalDirector for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Samba, is unhappy that transnationalcigarette manufacturing companies have not been placing healthwarnings on products sold in Africa.In his address to mark Saturday's World No-Tobacco-Day, Samba said thedismal results in the effort to reduce smoking in Africa have been dueto the propaganda activities of manufacturers.He said the situation was different in the United States, whereindividual victims of tobacco consumption and different states hadinitiated lawsuits against cigarette manufacturing companies,demanding to be paid for the treatment of tobacco-related illnesses.He added: To avoid the worst, the tobacco companies are negotiating anout-of-court settlement of lawsuits involving huge amounts of moneytotalling about three hundred billion dollars which they must pay ascompensation.Unfortunately, in Africa, cigarettes are sold without restrictions ormandatory warning on the attendant health hazards. No mention is madeof the different ingredients and additives, including the worst kinds,used in the manufacture of cigarettes.However, Samba is optimistic that the rising cost price of tobacco andthe duties levied on cigarette imports could stem the spread oftobacco use, especially among youths, women and most disadvantagedgroups .Samba also attacks the transnational cigarette companies for theiraggressive advertising, which enables them to continue winning newmarkets in Africa.Sponsorship of sporting, artistic and cultural events by tobaccocompanies continue to intensify: It is one of the most perniciousforms of commercial propaganda ever adopted by these companies toinfluence the behaviour of the youths, he said.However, the said the anti-smoking lobby in Africa, comprising socialand professional groups, have contributed much in making the publicaware of the hazards of smoking.Nevertheless, he said that because of aggressive advertising, youthswere still being lured by the lifestyles of smokers often idolised bythe mass-media as examples of social success.Samba said there in each African country between 10 percent and 50percent of the population smoked.These figures should be a source of worry to the African health sectorin view of the rising number of people contracting lung and mouthcancer.Worldwide, the 1997 World Health Report issued May 5 saidtobacco-related deaths accounted for the loss of three million peoplein 1996. These deaths were primarily from lung cancer, which is risingamong men.Tobacco consumption can also lead to mouth cancer, it addedIf the trends of increasing consumption in many countries continues,the epidemic has many decades to run, and will surely be judged byfuture generations to have been one of the greatest health tragediesthat has ever occurred in the history of mankind, the World healthReport saidPredictably, the lung cancer epidemic has now passed its peak and isbeginning to fall in countries where the smoking epidemic first began-- in countries like Finland, the United Kingdom and the UnitedStates.Africa needs to learn from these countries, which need to show supportfor the efforts being made to curb smoking.Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. AllRights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Sat, 31 May 1997 12:18:27 -0700From: "Aaron Kofi Aboagye" < gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu To: "Gambian Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < 199705311656.MAA11723@acmey.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi,I'll be leaving school very soon for a summer internship and as such I willnot be able to check my mail. Thus, I would appreciate it if you couldplease unsubscribe me from the list until I return in September.Thank you.Aaron Kofi Aboagye, AMIEESchool of Electrical and Computer EngineeringGeorgia Institute of TechnologyAtlanta, GA 30318Tel: (404) 206-9507 (H)------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 70************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

