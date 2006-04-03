|
Momodou
Denmark
10320 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 16:48:19
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 70
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Fwd: Coup Attempt In S. Leone.
by mmjeng@image.dk
2)
by nahak@juno.com (MICHAEL J GOMEZ)
3) Re: Aid to Africa
by badjie karafa sw <badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca>
4) Welcome Michael
by iscorr@total.net (Ebrima Sama Corr)
5) Alhagi Manta Drammeh
by Alhagi Manta Dramneh <alhagi@iiu.my>
6) Fwd: Kaunda Blames Colonialists.
by mmjeng@image.dk
7) Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.
by mmjeng@image.dk
8) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
9) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
10) Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the Afr
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
11) The Observer Online: Demo Issues from May
by Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
12) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the Dr
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
13) DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives Deve
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
14) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
15) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
16) High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area! (fwd)
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
17) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
18) Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
19)
by nahak@juno.com (MICHAEL J GOMEZ)
20) Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.
by Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
21) Fwd: Wars Emerge As Africa`s Toughest Problem
by mmjeng@image.dk
22) Fwd: Nigeria Said To Plan Two-Prolonged Option On Sierra Leone
by mmjeng@image.dk
23) ENGINEERING JOB OPPORTUNITY
by MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
24) Seeking Kola Nuts
by Andy Lyons <alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
25) DR Nyang on CSPAN
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
26) Re: Seeking Kola Nuts
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
27) Traditionalism and governance
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
28) Re: Seeking Kola Nuts
by M W Payne <awo@mindspring.com>
29) "Reporting on Africa"
by Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
30) Cigarette Manufacturers Attacked On No Tobacco Day
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
31) Re: Unsubscribe
by "Aaron Kofi Aboagye" <gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 17:18:22 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Coup Attempt In S. Leone.
Message-ID: <199705251516.RAA29558@ns.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Armed men stage coup attempt in Sierra Leone
May 25, 1997
Web posted at: 9:57 a.m. EDT (1357 GMT)
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Armed men launched a coup attempt
Sunday and said they had taken power in this West African nation. A
spokesman, who identified himself as Cpl. Gborie, went on national
radio and said that President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah had fled the country.
"We want democracy but not this democracy. Our soldiers have been
suffering for far too long", said the spokesman. Gborie also demanded
that "all ministers and other politicians should immediately report to
military headquarters".
The broadcast came amid reports of heavy shooting in several parts of
the capital of Freetown. There were reports of gunbattles and
artillery fire, with the attackers apparently meeting some resistance.
Soldiers have declared a round-the-clock curfew.
The coup spokesman claimed that army troops had joined the uprising,
but it remained unclear whether the coup leaders represented a faction
within the army, or the entire armed forces. It also remained unclear
who was actually involved in the battle. Also, there is no
confirmation that the president had fled the country.
Gborie accused the government of introducing tribalism, and reportedly
called for the return to Sierra Leone of Foday Sankoh, a leader of the
rebel Revolutionary United Front, and Capt. Solomon Musa, a former
deputy military leader linked to coup allegations in 1993.
Sunday's coup attempt comes after two alleged coup plots against
Kabbah were discovered last year.
During Sunday's gunbattle in the Sierra Leone capital, hundreds of
prisoners at the Pademba Road central prison were set free. Witnesses
said about 20 heavily armed soldiers broke into the prison and freed
more than 600 inmates.
Among those who had been held at the prison were two groups of
soldiers charged in alleged coup plots against Kabbah's civilian
government in 1996.
The coup spokesman declared Sunday's coup an internal matter, and
called on international troops within Sierra Leone to stay out. A
substantial number of troops from other West African nations are
stationed in Sierra Leone.
Nigerian troops are there as part of a defense pact between the two
countries to fend off rebel attacks, particularly in Freetown.
However, the coup leaders now say the Nigerian troops are cooperating
with them.
On Sunday, troops were reported to be moving around the city in
military vehicles at mid-morning, commandeering civilian vehicles and
telling civilians to stay indoors.
The capital's Lungi International Airport, which is under the control
of troops belonging to the West African peacekeeping force ECOMOG, was
reported closed to flights in and out of the country.
Reuters contributed to this report
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 12:02:45 EDT
From: nahak@juno.com (MICHAEL J GOMEZ)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: infodis@bow.intnet.bj
Message-ID: <19970525.120048.3470.0.nahak@juno.com>
“WHERE DID ALL THE ELEPHANTS GO?”
Instead of pointing accusing fingers at Africans who poach
protected wildlife in African nature preserves, I believe a more
constructive activity for all of us would be to consider these pivotal
questions. Can conflicting demands of African economic development and
wildlife conservation be reconciled and to whose benefit should they be
reconciled? I am convinced that for the two conflicting demands of
African economic development and wildlife conservation, to be reconciled
in a win/win manner for both rare African wildlife and local people,
everyone has an essential part to play. To discover what this essential
role is, I recommend that we waste no time in asking ourselves: “What can
I do to facilitate the accomplishment of a win/win outcome in Africa and
am I willing to commit some of my resources to facilitate this
happening?” To facilitate this self-evaluation process, as well as, the
eventual, hopefully positive, resolution of this crisis, I present
historical information on the topic of this problem.
Principle Causes
Before Europeans came to Africa, wildlife was an integral part of
an African’s life. Local African peoples communally owned and
sustainably managed all the land of Africa, together with all of the
continent’s natural resources, including wildlife. Local community
leaders maintained control over the wildlife in their region. Hunting of
wildlife was performed only with their prior authorization. Only they
had the power to approve and appoint the hunters for the community. When
Europeans colonized Africa, they instituted game laws in order to usurp
power over African wildlife as they had done with regard to all the other
valuable natural resources of the African continent. The voracious
appetite of Europeans for what was African extended to include wildlife,
arable land and precious minerals, as well as, human beings. In most
countries of Africa, those colonial game laws are still in effect. The
colonial game laws, still in effect to this day, discriminate against
local people because those laws were established as part of a colonial
social and economic system which was designed to disenfranchise and push,
to the desolate and barren sidelines, all Africans with regards to all of
the natural beauty and wealth of their native continent. These colonial
game laws, which are still in effect today, show an absolute lack of
respect for traditional communities and their leaders, who formerly, from
Man’s first upright step, eons ago, sustainably managed the fabulously
beautiful and diverse life forms that can still be found inhabiting all
corners of the African continent up to this moment. Indeed, if African
peoples had not successfully sustainably managed these wild citizens of
humanity’s “garden of Eden”, they would not have existed there in order
to stimulate European avarice. Even now, they are the centerpieces of a
raging global debate in which people around our globe express their
anguish as they look back, in apprehension, at our species’ recent
history and face wildlife footprints that suddenly end, leading only to
extinction.
These colonial game laws, which are still being enforced, are the
root of the wildlife conservation problem in Africa today because they
perniciously suppress the traditional African overriding sense of
responsibility to sustainably manage local wildlife. The trigger, which
ignited the inequitable state of affairs inflicted upon Africans by
Europeans with the institution of colonial game laws, has been a
continuing high demand for ivory, rare skins, rhino horn and gorilla
parts outside Africa since the 1800s. A continuing high demand for
wildlife products, on the part of the rest of the world, has had a
destabilizing effect throughout Africa; destroying, in its wake, the
remaining ancient traditional social and economic systems which had
escaped the corrupting influence of colonial practices. Because of these
game laws, in our day and age, many rural people now regard all outsiders
to their communities, as well as, central governments in Africa, whom
they regard as the agents of outsiders, as a dangerous force which
disregards the reasonable minimum economic and social needs of their
families and communities. They look around themselves and see, in every
direction they look, local African wildlife being financially exploited,
and reserved for future exploitation, for the pleasure of outsiders to
their communities, while they receive nothing in return to assist in
their survival. They are reduced to homeless, penniless beggars on their
own land while, as they watch, from the rocky, sterile periphery of human
society, outsiders, even other Africans, oogle the natural inheritance
their ancestors, with infinite love for unborn generations, prepared for
them. Is it any wonder that in order to survive, some Africans must hunt
in national parklands, and conduct illegal trade in rare wildlife
products? The result of being thrust into such a degrading role is that
many young Africans react by confiscating, for themselves and their
family, local wildlife currently protected by laws made and enforced by
these outsiders, but, in terms of social justice, rightly belonging to
them.
Sustainable Recommendations
An obvious remedy for the understandable local hostility to
African wildlife conservation entails giving the land and wildlife back
to the local people to utilize in their traditional African way of life.
All of us who want to see African wildlife sustainably managed should
encourage central African governments to cooperate with local community
residents and their leaders to utilize traditionally African management
methods of “consultation, discussion and consensus” in order to negotiate
the design of and accomplish the formation of new social and economic
structures in these regions of Africa. Present wildlife management
practices in use in these areas can be changed so that local people and
community leaders regain their traditional responsibility to screen, hire
and train local wildlife field management professionals who come from the
ranks of local youths. We can encourage central African governments to
establish ecological stewardship education programs which will re-awaken
the traditional African cultural reverence for wildlife in local people.
We can help find financial support for these programs at the primary and
secondary level, in local schools. We need to find corporations which
will fund scientific higher educational scholarships to train local young
people to sustainably manage their people’s wildlife resources.
Central African governments, and all those, in the West, who seek
to protect African wildlife from the present threat of near-future
extinction, must clearly demonstrate, by their attitudes and actions,
that they desire to make up for their part in inflicting past indignities
and injustice on local Africans and are willing to work hard to lay the
foundations for a future in which they will have a respectful
relationship with local people; the kind of relationship which should
have but never did exist before. To me, the best way for us to help
start this process is to put our heads together with the officials of
central African governments and leaders and residents of local
communities to consider ways in which the management of African wildlife
by local Africans can economically and socially benefit the people who
live in these regions.
Specific Proposals
WILDLIFE GAME FARMS
Western scientists have discovered that African wildlife is
immune to diseases transmitted by tsetse flies. Africans have always
known this. How else could have wildlife, resistant to the diseases
carried by tsetse flies, have survived so long?! With this scientific
fact in mind, African governments can work with local Africans in order
to encourage them to utilize traditional herding practices to facilitate
the production of local African wildlife, genetically related to
domesticated cattle. The natural products, of wildlife managed in this
way, can be made readily available for local people to transform into
food, for themselves, and useful items which can be sold in the global
marketplace, to generate wealth which can sustain their communities and
educate future generations.
African business people have skills, which they can donate to
central African governments to be utilized, to design, with the input of
local community leaders and residents, cooperative ventures between the
commercial farming sector, based on large privately owned farms, and the
small scale, largely subsistence farming sector on communally owned land.
African business people could assist central African governments to
financially support local people to set up their own communally managed
and owned game farms. This option is especially recommended because
cattle herds have traditionally represented financial security and social
prestige in many African societies. Nevertheless, when thinking about
this option, an important consideration is the reality that indigenous
species use the rangeland resource more efficiently than cattle which
originated in places outside these regions. Research has proven that
indigenous African wildlife can produce more meat sustainably on the
semi-arid rangelands of these areas. We can encourage central African
governments to dismantle present regulations and subsides which favor the
current livestock industry which is based on utilizing non-indigenous
types of cattle. African corporations can help fund wildlife meat pilot
projects so that they can eventually become a commercial wildlife meat
industry which produces affordable food and employs local Africans in
these countries. The most important aspect of a new wildlife meat
industry, that must never be overlooked, is that it must be locally
controlled and owned.
TOURISM
As an important source of foreign earnings, tourism is a highly
valuable economic option for all African countries but, in order to be
part of the creation of an economically sustainable Africa, it must
always provide direct social and financial benefit to local people.
African governments can halt the negative social effects of tourism by
producing educational programs for tourists which are designed and
administered by Africans. Only successful cultural orientation graduates
of these programs should be allowed as tourists. Only those people who
have demonstrated, over the course of participating in this educational
program, that they harbor a genuinely a sincere desire to experience a
holistic picture of Africa, should be allowed in invade rural Africa.
They must prove, by their actions, that they are ready to learn about and
respect traditional African culture.
African governments can financially support the efforts of local
people to accommodate worthy tourists and provide these tourists with the
kind of educational and spiritual experience which will change their
lives, and certainly, their perspective. They can contribute to the
movement to maintain homes, in rural areas which will temporarily house
tourists from both Africa and elsewhere. African governments can see to
it that local people establish appropriate fees for tourists to pay, in
exchange for this priceless experience, as well as, tourist gifts the
whole community can utilize. This will ensure that the impact of future
tourists will be to enhance, instead of threaten, traditional social
structures. In traditional African communities, everyone shares.
Networks of social obligations obligate people to the benefit of each
other. It is imperative that tourists perform an important role in
maintaining these beneficial traditional social structures.
Conclusion
The uncontrolled exploitation of African wildlife, and trade in
its products, that began in this century and continues, unabated to this
day, proves that the ability of African governments to exert ownership
over wildlife has never been effectively mobilized. I believe that this
can be changed once and for all. I am convinced that it’s time to
involve local African people in the sustainable management of their own
wildlife.
My recommendations involve organizations and businesses in Africa, as
well as, in other countries around the world, assisting central African
governments to help local people to manage their wildlife sustainably.
Any new method implemented to accomplish the task of conserving African
wildlife for future generations must come from peoples, who live in
regions inhabited by this wildlife, be culturally compatible with their
traditional social structures and be labor intensive enough to
economically support their families and communities well into the
twentieth century. It is clear that there are many ways in which African
business professionals can join with African governments to empower local
people to economically, socially and sustainably support themselves.
What I have mentioned are only a few ways we can help Africans regain
their rightful role as stewards and educators. Perhaps, the rightful
future role of local people will be to teach people from around the globe
to worship the natural beauty of Africa. Surely, they deserve to be
more than adequately compensated for this unique spiritual treasure that
only they can share with everyone. They hold the keys to the door behind
which lies a truly incredible experience: to learn, first hand, the
ancient traditional African way of life, as it is lived by local African
people, themselves.
Michael B.B.J. Gomez, B.A., M.S.W. Apartment 213
May 25, 1997
Ph.D. Management Candidate 14 Buswell Street
phone:617-247-7216
Boston University Boston, MA, 02215, U.S.A.
FAX:617-247-7216
ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=ï=
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 10:00:55 -0700 (PDT)
From: badjie karafa sw <badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Aid to Africa
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95q.970525100052.29412B-100000@netinfo2.ubc.ca>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
D2B&A}34ny[
XXs!sFXJrg;v!1
@e,
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 25 May 1997 23:55:49 -0400 (EDT)
From: iscorr@total.net (Ebrima Sama Corr)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Welcome Michael
Message-ID: <v01540b00afae801cb178@[207.139.113.144]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Michael,
Welcome to the Gambian "Bantaba". You have stated it rightly by discussing
two of the many issues affecting sustainable development in Sub-Sahara
Africa.
Corr
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 15:01:51 +0800 (MYT)
From: Alhagi Manta Dramneh <alhagi@iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Alhagi Manta Drammeh
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.970526144318.5691B-100000@its>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
It is my singular pleasure and honour to become a new member of the
Gambia list. No doubt I have learnt alot and through it I have come
into contact with our beloved Gambia and the Gambians whom we have
missed for quite sometime now. I have a living interest in the
discussions which take place from a wide range of
isseues-political,social,economical and otherwise. As I am asked to
introduce myself, I am Alhagi Manta Drammeh and known by some as manta
Drammeh. I am from Brikama which is 32km from Banjul. However I
attended my primary and high school education in Banjul from 1976 to
1987 at Muhammadan primary and The Muslim High schools respectively. I
later went to Sudan where I did my A' levels from 1987 to 1990. I came
to Malaysia in 1992 where I got B.A. in political Science in 1995 and
M.A. in theology and comparative religion in 1997. Presently I lecture
political Science at the matricualtion center of the International
Islamic university malaysia.
My best regards to my younger brother Alhaji Gassama and my friends Alie
and Musa.
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 11:17:58 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Kaunda Blames Colonialists.
Message-ID: <199705260916.LAA00216@ns.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable
Kaunda Blames Colonialists For Africa's Ills
May 25, 1997
Musengwa Kayaya, PANA Correspondent
LUSAKA, Zambia (pana) - Zambian former President Kenneth Kaunda on
Sunday attributed Africa's current sicial conflicts and poverty to the
colonialial era and slave trade
Speaking in an interview on Zambian national radio to mark Africa
Freedom Day, Kaunda said that while the continent's colonisation had
divided its peoples, the slave trade robbed it of some of some of its
best citizens now scattered in the diaspora.
Colonialism and the slave trade before this had contributed alot to
Africa's current problems in that slave trade took away the cream of
our people while colonialism divided us through the colonialists
policy of divide and rule, Kaunda said.
He cited the conflicts in Rwanda and Burundi as typical examples of
the adverse effects of imperialists' divisive tactics.
Look at Rwanda and Burundi where you have hutus and tutsis who are
basically the same people with the same culture being divided because
the colonialists had told one group that it was superior to the other.
However, Kaunda who said that he had prayed earlier Sunday for peace
in africa, blamed some african leaders of causing their own problems
by choosing to enrich themselves instead of working for the people.
This was in an apparent reference to former Zairean President Mobutu
Sese Seko who was recently removed from power for, among other
reasons, squandering his country's wealth.
I want to say to our leaders that they should appreciate that God made
man in his own image. They should also know that god teaches to love
thy neighbour as thyself. This means serving the people who put you
into power and not your pocket.
Refering to the OAU, which was formed on May 25,1963, the former
president said, that the continental body has been doing its best
under the able leadership of its Secretary- General Salim Ahmed Salim.
He however regretted that the organisation had no money.
The youngman Salim Ahmed Salim is doing a fastatic job but without
money he cannot to much. If I had a magic wand I would make money for
Salim...because he needs it for the OAU to operate effectively to
serve Africa.
Salim, who has already served two mandates at the head of the OAU
Secretariat, will be seeing a third mandate when the OAU holds its
annual summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, from June 2-4.
He is being challenged by Cote d'Ivoire's foreign minister, Amara Essy
Copyright =A9 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 11:17:58 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.
Message-ID: <199705260916.LAA00224@ns.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Sierra Leone rebel declares himself head of state
May 25, 1997
Web posted at: 8:27 p.m. EDT (0027 GMT)
FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Rebellious soldiers claimed control of
this small West African nation Sunday after ousting President Ahmed
Tejan Kabbah, who fled into exile in neighboring Guinea.
By late Sunday, the coup leader, a relatively unknown army major named
Johnny Paul Koroma, declared himself the new head of state and invited
fellow rebel leader Foday Sankoh to join the government.
"As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution
(we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Party
government," Koroma said over national radio.
The announcement was made following a dramatic series of events Sunday
in which rebels seized the legislature, burned the national treasury
and wreaked havoc throughout the capital.
Coup leaders imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and said that the country's
borders had been closed. The Freeport airport also was shut down.
A spokesman for the mutineers, Capt. Paul Thomas, said looters would
be shot on sight. Meanwhile, rebellious troops were seen pillaging
houses in an affluent section of the capital.
Deposed President Kabbah fled to Conakry, Guinea, according to Guinean
newspaper L'Independante.
The coup comes six months after the civilian government signed a peace
accord with the rebel Revolutionary United Front. The agreement ended
a five-year civil war, which had left at least 10,000 people dead and
nearly a third of the nation's 4.5 million residents homeless.
Gun battles rage in capital
The coup started early Sunday when about 20 heavily armed men stormed
Freetown's maximum security prison and freed an estimated 600 inmates,
including some soldiers jailed for plotting against Kabbah. They then
swept through the streets.
The mutineers took over the national assembly after clashing with
Nigerian troops near the presidential office complex in Freetown,
witnesses said. Nigerian troops were stationed in the capital to help
defend the civilian government against rebels.
Stray fire, including rocket-propelled grenades and mortar, hit the
U.S. Embassy, about 200 yards from the national assembly building. The
embassy suffered damage but there were no reports of injuries.
But hospital officials said five civilians were killed elsewhere in
the capital as gun battles raged most of the day. The State Department
said two Americans were injured when their home was looted. There was
no word on their names or extent of injuries.
United Nations condemns coup
U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan issued a statement Sunday condemning
the coup. Annan said he was "distressed" by Sunday's events and
emphasized the need for a better democratic system for Sierra Leone.
"The United Nations and the international community firmly uphold the
principle that the will of the people shall be the basis for the
authority of government and that governments democratically elected
shall not be overthrown by force," the statement said.
The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from
the civil war.
In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to
stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.
About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng
The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from
the civil war.
In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to
stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.
About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 18:01:52 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
Message-ID: <3389B3F0.2879@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi Gambia-Netters,
the topic is not the latest one, but I hope still interesting:
I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president, according
to the old constitution. As far as I understood, there was no
qualification like graduations needed to become a commissioner, but of
course a good reputation and a good common sense were required.
the constitution of the second republic, however requires election of
divisional commissioners, which is actually not done. for the moment,
commissioners are considered to be part of the civil service and can
therefore be appointed by the president.
It might be a bit unconstitutional but the old local government law has
not been changed yet, but as soon as the new one is in force this
procedure shall be changed, too.
Regards and Peace,
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 01:29:10 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
Message-ID: <199705261621.BAA00189@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Andrea,
Can you help me out of my puzzle? I mean, what old constitution are we talking about here?
In the presence of the new one, unless it is still not ratified, the old one is dead and buried!
Of course I am not aware of any provisional clause which says that Commissioners must
be university graduates. It only so happens that in the past these officials were 'seconded' from
the ranks of the civil service, usually the Ministry for Local Government and Lands.They were
mostly of Senior Assistant Secretaty rank, which position is usually occupied by degree
holders. I guess this norm is what made the bearer of the 'commisioner discussion' to think
that by law Commissioners must be university graduates. Anyway, those commissioners
who were supposedly civil servants without political leanings were, by the nature of their jobs,
sympathisers of their overlord. The institution was politicised beyond belief. Now, if
President Jammeh wishes to continue the past trend, albeit with modifications, everything
should come out clear. We should be told that these appointments are political appointments,
the termination of which will not entitle the previous occupanst to senoir positions in the civil
service. Once that is done, I think many of those 'crying foul' will rest.
As a digression, suffice it to say that every country needs a strong, bureaucratic, efficient
civil service where appointments to senior level positions are done mostly by promotions
within the system based on proven merit and diligent service to the public. The politicisation of
the civil service never did us good in the past and will never do so in the future.
Professionalism and dedication to country and people is the only way out. I hope we will
begin to learn.
Lamin M. Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: 26 May 1997 17:53:14 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the Afr
Message-ID: <1717432221.32995019@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 22-May-97 ***
Title: AFRICA-FINANCE: Optimism at the African Development Bank
by Melvis Dzisah
ABIDJAN, May 22 (IPS) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) says
it is now out of the woods after a tough restructuring exercise
aimed at preventing its collapse.
''I can say we are back on course again and doing good business
after the storm,'' Cheikh Fall, AfDB Secretary-General said this
week.''What we are doing now is consolidating what we have
achieved.''
Fall told journalists on Tuesday that next week's annual
meeting of the bank's governors would be normal, unlike previous
ones marked by confrontations between its African and non-regional
members over the institution's policies.
''We are all speaking the same language after the exercise,
which, though painful, was necessary in the interest of
everyone.''
Three years ago, things were different at the AfDB. In 1994,
outstanding debts totalled 8.9 billion dollars, 728 million more
than in the previous year. Fall said the collection of arrears had
improved from 52 percent in 1995 to 92 percent up to February this
year.
Donors froze funding in May 1994, forcing the AfDB's then
president, Babacar Ndiaye, to start reforms to wrench the bank
from the grip of mismanagement and corruption.
Ndiaye fired more than 1,000 support staff and closed liaison
offices in Ethiopia, Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Britain
and the U.S. He also cut the bank group's administrative and
capital budget, which was 147.4 million dollars in 1993, to just
under 135 million dollars in 1994.
The changes were accelerated by Ndiaye's successor, Omar
Kabbaj, who took over as head of the AfDB in August 1995. Since
then, the bank's staff has been reduced by 240, some of whom left
voluntarily, while those seen as obstacles to change were sacked
or forced to resign.
The AfDB now has three vice presidents instead of five, its
departments have been reduced from 23 to 17 and its divisions from
60 to 48.
''The new structure is more compact and the operational
departments are now country-focused, which is enabling us to reach
a number of major goals within a short span of time,'' stressed
Fall.
Donors applauded the streamlining and ended their funding
freeze in 1996, when they replenished the African Development Fund
(ADF), the AfDB's soft-loan arm. Now, Fall said, the general
capital must grow soon to allow the bank group to meet new
challenges and demands as they arise.
''We have South Africa, who might decide to borrow soon and,
looking at the size of the country's economy, the demand might be
very huge,'' said Fall. ''We also have countries like Cote
d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Congo, who might also become major
borrowers in the near future, so we need a major dose for the
general capital soonest.''
Based in Abidjan, the AfDB was set up in 1963 by the
Organisation of African Unity (OAU) to spur development on the
world's poorest continent.
>From a start up capital of 250 million U.S. dollars, the bank
has grown into a 33-billion-dollar institution, comprising the
African Development Bank proper, the ADF, and the Nigerian Trust
Fund (NTF), which finances projects in cooperation with other
lending institutions.
The group has 53 African and 24 non-regional members. Since its
inception, it has approved loans, grants, investment and technical
assistance totalling 30 billion U.S. dollars to various African
nations. (end/ips/md/jm/kb/97)
Origin: Harare/AFRICA-FINANCE/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World Newy 1997 16:08:44 -0800 (PST)
X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org
Lines: 102
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 15:29:42 -0500
From: Francis Njie <c3p0@xsite.net>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Observer Online: Demo Issues from May
Message-ID: <3.0.1.32.19970526152942.006d1598@xsite.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Gambia-L...
Thanks to Momodou Camara, Observer issues from May 12 through May 16 can be
found at the Observer Online demo site at...
http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer
Thanks...
- The Observer Online Team
------------------------------
Date: 27 May 1997 09:30:04 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the Dr
Message-ID: <3177050013.36385924@inform-bbs.dk>
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 23-May-97 ***
Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Put Women in the Driver's Seat
By Asare Kofi
ACCRA, May 23 (IPS) -- One year after Lilian Lisk began a small
fishing business with a male partner in Sierra Leone 25 years ago,
the man quit because he could not continue with the hazards of the
fishing industry.
Lisk chose to presevere and still has her business today.
''Since then I have been on my own, with my husband and children
as my shareholders,'' the 51-year-old entrepreneur told IPS here
Thursday.
She was one of the many African entrepreneurs attending a three-
day Private Sector Forum here, organised by the United Nations
Industrial Organisation (UNIDO), in co-operation with the UN
Economic Commission for Africa, Organisation of African Unity and
the African Federation of Women Entrepreneurs (AFWE).
The forum, which ended here Thursday, looked at ways to promote
the effectiveness of the continent's private sector, especially
the small- and medium-scale enterprises, where most of the
indigenous entrepreneurs, and Africa's women, are engaged.
Lilian's business has grown from just a fishing company to a
diversified group that includes a firm with a fleet of ships and
also offers services to ships berthing at the country's ports, a
manufacturing company, and an oil marketing company, with a
combined staff strength of about 1000.
''But it has been a very tough job,'' she admits, adding that
part of the difficulty has come from the fact that she is a woman.
''Some African men do not like dealing with women because,
according to them, women are too bossy and pompous,'' she says.
Africa's women are largely in the informal economy, with very
few playing a role in big business. According to figures by AFWE,
women make up 74 percent of the continent's rural and informal
economy.
Although the traditionally-held view is that women should only
take up 'women's' jobs, the emerging female entrepreneurs have
shown the determination to overcome such stereotypes and to get
involved in any business for which they have the aptitude.
''As a woman garment manufacturer, I do not have any peculiar
constraints,'' says Comfort Serwaa, 52, who has been in the
business since 1973. Her problem, she says, is the obsolescence of
her machines.
And, from her experiences, Lisk says that women do not have to
be intimidated by the world of business, ''because I have realised
that women can do even better than men if they are given the
opportunity''.
Serwaa says that not only do women need equal access to areas,
but they must also be given credit and other facilities to boost
their business.
''If we are able to produce with new machines (thereby
enhancing the quality of products), we will be able to compete
internationally,'' says Serwaa, who laments that her company has
remained a small-scale enterprise after about 24 years.
Even when women encounter problems just because they are women,
they have also devised ingenuous ways of dealing with such
problems, as in Lisk's case. She tries to deal with the men as
much as she can, ''but when I feel that a male has to intervene, I
use my male managers to perform the task,'' she says.
Women have entered into a variety of business sectors:
agriculture, timber processing, pharmaceuticals, real estate,
among others. But while they are involved in diverse sectors, many
of them still operate at the micro level, chiefly due to
constraints they face in their bids to expand.
First among these is lack of access to credit, says Flora
Kaluwire, Executive Secretary of the National Association of Small
and Medium Enterprises in Malawi.
While the banks in that country insist on the provision of
collateral before advancing loans to women, the customs of the
land make it difficult for them to provide the type of assets
acceptable to the financial institutions.
''According to our custom, women do not own land and
property,'' Kaluwire says. The banks not only insist on such
landed property as collateral, but also demand that they must be
located in the urban areas - where they have commercial value.
''But the women live mainly in the rural areas,'' Kaluwire says.
This constraint is also exacerbated by the difficulty created
by the economic environment in which these enterprises currently
operate. In the inflationary economies prevalent in most of
Africa, small businesses are facing hard times balancing their
books, and have little surpluses to reinvest.
''The labour cost takes almost the whole of the profit, that it
is difficult for me to expand,'' says Kaluwire, who has been in
business for 10 years, and has 15 employees.
In Malawi, this problem is tackled through a Micro Credit
Programme, which, according to her, has been linked to the Small
Enterprise Development Fund created by the government under its
poverty alleviation programme.
Under the scheme, micro organisations are encouraged to form
credit groups, and members take turns to access the credit, on the
recommendation of the group. If a beneficiary defaults, she says,
''then the whole group becomes accountable for the loan''.
Despite such constraints, African women say they have an
important role to play in the continent's process of
industrialisation, especially in the context of the search for an
appropriate industrialisation model for Africa.
''They are the bedrock of Africa's industrialisation,'' says
Lucia Quarchey, president of AFWE.
''...With women comprising the majority of the population in
most of the countries, Lisk says ''industrialisation in Africa
cannot take off without the involvement of over 50 percent of its
people.''
The meeting here placed emphasis on the agro-allied sector and
raw material processing as the starting point for the
industrialisation in Africa.
This therefore puts women within the driver's seat on the
journey towards a strong industrial sector on the continent, given
that they are engaged in the areas that will ensure the success of
such a system.
''Rural women food producers are the first stage of
industrialisation,'' says Quarchey. Yet, despite their giant
strides so far, the women say governments have to listen to what
they have to say, if they are to give their best to their
countries and the continent as a whole.
''We want the recommendations from this forum to be transmitted
to our various governments for implementation,'' says Lisk. One of
the recommendations was that women entrepreneurs should be
included in a private sector think-tank, also proposed at the
forum to be set up for the continent.
Even before that body is set up, women already know what it
will take for the goal of industrialisation on the continent to be
realised. ''The government and the private sector understand fully
well that it is only by team work that we can achieve the
industrial decade for Africa,'' says Quarchey.(end/ips/ak/pm97)
Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/
----
[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 16:21:38 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives Deve
Message-ID: <19970527152313.AAB6486@LOCALNAME>
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 23-May-97 ***
Title: DEVELOPMENT: Cooperation Gives Developing World Firms A Global
Punch
By Darius Bazargan
LONDON, May 23 (IPS) - In today's globalised economy small
companies, especially in developing countries, have to compete
twice as hard to survive.
A recently released Policy Briefing from the Institute of
Development Studies (IDS) at Sussex University in southern England
suggests that by working together through 'cluster' cooperation and
networking such firms can challenge larger competitors and break into
both national and global markets.
In the last 20 years small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have
become one of the main targets of policies aimed at creating
growth and employment in developing countries.
Constraints like limited marketing experience, limited access to
technology and raw materials, poor financing due to banking
prejudice and limited political bargaining power have historically
weighed against SMEs.
But the IDS says it is not the size of the firms but their
isolation that is the biggest problem, having to operate alone in a
competitive environment. This is where clustering and networking can
help.
A cluster is a group of firms concentrated in one geographical
location, working in the same sector who may or may not be
cooperating. Networks are collections of companies who cooperate
but are not necessarily based in the same place. Both types of
groupings bring competitive advantages and are characterised by a
combination of cooperation and fierce rivalry, which keeps the firms
competitive.
Clustering attracts local suppliers, giving better access to raw
materials and inputs while creating a pool of skilled labour.
Networking firms who consciously cooperate or join business
associations can gain numerous benefits including better access to
government support services and the strength to open up overseas
product markets.
''If you have a division of labour you can become a specialist in one
small job. If you are making shoes and you want to start exporting
them, if you're in a cluster all you have to do is be good at doing
one small part of that job,'' said John Humphrey, an IDS Research
fellow.
''If you're isolated you have to make the whole shoe and you have to
find your buyers and suppliers, but in a cluster all of those things
are available.''
Successful examples include the Brazilian shoe industry which
raised its share of world exports from 0.5 percent to 12.3 percent
between 1970 and 1990. Largely responsible is the cluster of firms in
the Sinos Valley in southern Brazil. By 1991 it was exporting 100
million pairs of shoes a year worth some 900 million dollars in
foreign exchange.
The cluster now consists of around 500 shoe manufacturers and
over 1,000 suppliers of specialised inputs and services, as well
as a range of self-help support institutions.
Another successful example is Pakistan's surgical instruments
industry. A cluster of 300 firms operates around the town of
Sialkot. They farm out work to over 1,500 smaller enterprises
which specialise in particular stages of the production process.
Alongside these are around 200 suppliers of inputs and 800 units
providing subsidiary services.
Although workshop conditions in the smaller enterprises are poor
and wages low this does not explain the cluster's success; it is
the connections between the firms which is critical, say the IDS.
Over 90 percent of Sialkot's output is exported, mostly to North
America and Europe. It is estimated that the cluster accounts for 20
percent of world exports in this field, making Pakistan the second
largest exporter of surgical instruments after Germany.
These examples came about largely spontaneously, but governments
wanting to assist SMEs have a role to play too.
''Governments can't create a cluster of 1,000 firms like the shoe
industry in Brazil, but they can create a network of 20 or 30 firms.
And if you do have a network of 1,000 firms then the government can
help to increase the quality of interaction,'' said Humphrey.
''We know of clusters of firms in the developing world that
aren't particularly efficient -- so just being together isn't
enough. But the state can promote business associations, provide
technical assistance, start to inject dynamism into non-dynamic
clusters and make their interaction more efficient.''
In north east Brazil a public procurement scheme was used to
stimulate a new cluster producing school furniture in the town of Sao
Joao do Aruaru.
When the cluster started there were only four saw mills in the
town with 12 workers. Five years later there were 42 saw mills
with 350 employees and a further 1,000 people employed in related
industries. Most importantly, the customer base has been diversified,
with over 70 percent of output now going to the private sector
In 1990 the Chilean government agency SEROTEC introduced a
networking scheme for SMEs. Although it is still small scale,
results have been encouraging with the networks becoming self-
sustaining and both competitiveness and efficiency rising.
The concept of simultaneously cooperating and competing seems
strange, but it can work out well if managed properly.
''To give the example of Sialkot in Pakistan, there are firms
there who are trying to export to Germany and the United States,
so they are competing,'' Humphrey said.
''But they all got together and realised that one of the things
that would be really useful was to have a 'dry port' as they are
1,000 miles away from the sea and wanted all the export and
customs processing on the spot.
''So they clubbed together and financed that. Remember, because
they are in export markets, the market is large enough to
accommodate them all.''
Outside agencies have also played a role in encouraging
clustering. Trade fairs are crucial for product marketing but can be
prohibitive for small firms due to the expense and scale of the
events. Clustering allows groups of companies to afford exhibitions as
well as providing a more impressive show.
The U.N. Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and other
donor agencies have started to help developing country
manufacturers to exhibit at such fairs. The German development
agency GTZ also helping through its 'Protrade' scheme, which
provides financial and technical assistance to firms wanting to
share stands at European trade fairs.
But clustering is not a cure-all or a magic solution, and the IDS
warns that if not managed properly it can have negative results.
''There is the question about how quickly clusters can respond to
market changes. There is the negative argument called 'the weakness of
strong ties,' which says that if everyone is tied up closely together
it's very difficult for a firm to strike out in a new direction, and
if something goes wrong you could all go down together,'' Humphrey
said.
''But many developing countries do not have that much variety in
their industries anyway. But the need to focus on your customers
and be aware of what the competitive issues are is very
important.'' (END/IPS/DB/RJ/97)
Origin: Amsterdam/DEVELOPMENT/
----
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 19:40:47 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19970527184223.AAA16848@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Malang Maane and David Gilden have been added to the list.
Welcome to the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.
Please send your introductions to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 11:00:41 -0700
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
Message-ID: <199705271800.LAA05791@thesky.incog.com>
Hi,
If we have a new constitution, then why are we appointing from the old one? Could it be a matter of convenience to switch back and forth if its to ones advantage?
Sarian
> From klumpp@kar.dec.com Mon May 26 08:52:12 1997
> Date: Mon, 26 May 1997 18:01:52 +0200
> From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> Hi Gambia-Netters,
>
> the topic is not the latest one, but I hope still interesting:
>
> I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president, according
> to the old constitution. As far as I understood, there was no
> qualification like graduations needed to become a commissioner, but of
> course a good reputation and a good common sense were required.
>
> the constitution of the second republic, however requires election of
> divisional commissioners, which is actually not done. for the moment,
> commissioners are considered to be part of the civil service and can
> therefore be appointed by the president.
>
> It might be a bit unconstitutional but the old local government law has
> not been changed yet, but as soon as the new one is in force this
> procedure shall be changed, too.
>
> Regards and Peace,
>
> Andrea
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 08:59:53 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area! (fwd)
Message-ID: <199705281259.IAA17584@oak.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Forwarded message:
> From nagps-request@nagps.org Tue May 27 13:52:37 1997
> Date: Tue, 27 May 1997 10:55:39 -0700
> Message-Id: <199705271755.KAA31468@nagps.nagps.org>
> Sender: nagps-jobs@nagps.org
> Reply-To: nagps@netcom.com
> Precedence: List
> From: Tony Rosati <rosati@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu>
> Subject: High-Tech Job/Career Fair in Philadelphia Area!
> To: nagps-jobs@nagps.org
> Errors-To: nagps-request@nagps.org
>
> Target Career Fairs Presents:
>
> PHILADELPHIA HIGH-TECH CAREER FAIR
> JUNE 3 & 4 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. both days.
> Double Tree Guest Suites Hotel at the Airport
> 4101 Island Avenue
>
> THERE IS NO CHARGE TO ATTEND
>
> Check out the HOTTEST Career Fair in town
> offering the BEST OPPORTUNITIES with top
> Local and National Employers!
>
> Some of the High Tech positions are as follows:
> * HW/SW Engineering * Technical Sales/Support
> * Database Architecture * Mainframe
> * MIS/IS Systems Administrators * Programmers/Analysts/RF
> * LAN/WAN * Networking
> * Client/Server Software QA & Test * Application Engineering
> * UNIX * and many more!
>
> For Pre registration, fax your resume to 603/225-3298
> or e-mail to TargetFair@aol.com
>
> FREE SEMINARS: Please come by early for speaker forums beginning at 2:00
> ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
>
> "The Internet Job Search" with Ward Christman, Online Opportunities,
>
> and "How to get that IS job" with Alex Godun of The Reohr Group, Inc.
>
> PRELIMINARY LIST OF EXHIBITORS:
> ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
>
> > Actium > AFS/LSC
> > Aston Brook Corp. > Bluestone, Inc.
> > Booz, Allen & Hamilton > Cap Gemini America
> > CB Technologies > Computer Horizons, Inc.
> > CSC > Computer Staffing Services
> > CTG > Devon Consulting
> > Digital Equipment Corp. > Eastman Kodak Company
> > Electronic Payment Services, Inc. > ESPS
> > Forte Systems, Inc. > GE Fanuc
> > Harris Corp. > HBO & Company
> > Hughes Training > IMI Systems, Inc.
> > InfoSystems > Lee Data Systems
> > LM Management & Data Sys. > M & I Data Services, Inc.
> > MicroAge > Millstar Electronic Publ. Group
> > The Mitre Corp. > Northrop Grumman Corp.
> > Oracle Government Systems > PDC
> > PECO Energy Co. > Pep Boys
> > PHH Mortgage Services > Prism Consulting Services, Inc.
> > Professional Data Solutions > Reohr Group, Inc.
> > Schlumberger Electronic Transactions Smart Cards & Sys.
> > SEMCOR Inc. > Simulate Inc.
> > SmithKline Beecham > State Farm Insurance
> > Sybase, Inc. > Taratec Development Corporation
> > Towers Perrin > Universal Studios
> > Vanstar Corporation > Winstar Communications
> > Zonics Systems Management
>
> For the latest list of companies attending, visit:
>
> http://www.tcfevents.com/phil.html
>
> ***********************************************************
>
> This message was brought to you by Online Opportunities
> and JobNET.com
>
> Be sure to visit our website for links to area employers, jobhunting
> tips, and to SEARCH our JOBS DATABASE which is continually updated!
>
> * Online Opportunities on the Web: HTTP://WWW.JOBNET.COM/
> * Automated information: INFO@JOBNET.COM
> * Job-Seekers Voicemail Hotline: 610-873-2168
>
> <<REMOVAL INSTRUCTIONS>>
> If you do not wish to be on our mailing list for *occasional* messages
> with important career related information such as job fairs and reminders
> to update your resume on our system, reply to this message using the
> subject REMOVE by itself OR send an email message to: deleteme@jobnet.com
>
> END OF MESSAGE FROM ONLINE OPPORTUNITIES!
> GOOD LUCK in your JOB SEARCH!
>
>
>
> _____________________________________________________________________________
> This message | Help on the lists nagps-help@nagps.varesearch.com
> sent using the | Subscribe/remove/etc. nagps-request@nagps.varesearch.com
> NAGPS E-mail | General talk list nagps-talk@nagps.varesearch.com
> Server | Reach NAGPS officers nagps-officers@nagps.varesearch.com
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 19:11:12 +0200
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners
Message-ID: <338C672F.4B6A@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi there,
sorry, the way I put it was misleading, my english's sometimes not so
well.
I wrote:
> I was told that commissioners were appointed by the president,
> according to the old constitution.
It should be:
According to the old constitution commissioners had been appointed by
the president.
I did not mean that Jammeh appointed them on the basis of the old
constitution.
The point I was trying to make was that Jammeh used the "old" but still
valid local government law, as there is no other provision for the
installment of divisional commissioners.
A constitution is a framework and details are determined among others by
laws. The old constitution is no longer in force, of course, but the
supplementing laws, acts, ... are still in operation and it will take
time to change them where necessary.
The constitution of the second republic states that all local government
institutions must be democratic (elected representatives). But the
corresponding laws are not yet changed. That's a problem.
The NA has been dealing with standing orders (how to operate and behave
in parliament) and they have been dealing with ratification of national
agreements and there's a lot more to work on - e.g. on the local
government law ... but it'll take time and of course it can never be
excluded that somebody is taking advantage of the situation.
I forgot to ask whether the commissioners were appointed temporarily or
for the whole legislation period .. but I guess it's the latter.
be beneen yoon,
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 12:58:23 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.
Message-ID: <199705281658.MAA19810@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
>
> Sierra Leone rebel declares himself head of state
> May 25, 1997
> Web posted at: 8:27 p.m. EDT (0027 GMT)
>
> FREETOWN, Sierra Leone (CNN) -- Rebellious soldiers claimed control of
> this small West African nation Sunday after ousting President Ahmed
> Tejan Kabbah, who fled into exile in neighboring Guinea.
>
> By late Sunday, the coup leader, a relatively unknown army major named
> Johnny Paul Koroma, declared himself the new head of state and invited
> fellow rebel leader Foday Sankoh to join the government.
>
> "As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution
> (we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Party
> government," Koroma said over national radio.
>
> The announcement was made following a dramatic series of events Sunday
> in which rebels seized the legislature, burned the national treasury
> and wreaked havoc throughout the capital.
>
> Coup leaders imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew and said that the country's
> borders had been closed. The Freeport airport also was shut down.
>
>
> A spokesman for the mutineers, Capt. Paul Thomas, said looters would
> be shot on sight. Meanwhile, rebellious troops were seen pillaging
> houses in an affluent section of the capital.
>
> Deposed President Kabbah fled to Conakry, Guinea, according to Guinean
> newspaper L'Independante.
>
> The coup comes six months after the civilian government signed a peace
> accord with the rebel Revolutionary United Front. The agreement ended
> a five-year civil war, which had left at least 10,000 people dead and
> nearly a third of the nation's 4.5 million residents homeless.
>
> Gun battles rage in capital
>
>
> The coup started early Sunday when about 20 heavily armed men stormed
> Freetown's maximum security prison and freed an estimated 600 inmates,
> including some soldiers jailed for plotting against Kabbah. They then
> swept through the streets.
>
>
> The mutineers took over the national assembly after clashing with
> Nigerian troops near the presidential office complex in Freetown,
> witnesses said. Nigerian troops were stationed in the capital to help
> defend the civilian government against rebels.
>
>
> Stray fire, including rocket-propelled grenades and mortar, hit the
> U.S. Embassy, about 200 yards from the national assembly building. The
> embassy suffered damage but there were no reports of injuries.
>
> But hospital officials said five civilians were killed elsewhere in
> the capital as gun battles raged most of the day. The State Department
> said two Americans were injured when their home was looted. There was
> no word on their names or extent of injuries.
>
> United Nations condemns coup
>
>
> U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan issued a statement Sunday condemning
> the coup. Annan said he was "distressed" by Sunday's events and
> emphasized the need for a better democratic system for Sierra Leone.
>
> "The United Nations and the international community firmly uphold the
> principle that the will of the people shall be the basis for the
> authority of government and that governments democratically elected
> shall not be overthrown by force," the statement said.
>
> The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from
> the civil war.
>
> In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to
> stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.
> About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.
>
> Greetings
> Matarr M. Jeng
>
>
>
I think it is a shame that the barrel of hte gun has once again become
the agent of change in our political scene. What is clear is that one
cannot get ligitimacy through forceful means.
Malanding
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
> The United Nations had been trying to help the country recover from
> the civil war.
>
> In Washington, the United States urged its citizens in Freetown to
> stay indoors and said it was prepared to evacuate them if necessary.
> About 400 Americans live in Sierra Leone.
>
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 28 May 1997 20:14:10 EDT
From: nahak@juno.com (MICHAEL J GOMEZ)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <19970528.201315.3566.0.nahak@juno.com>
THE RESOLUTION OF CONFLICT
Conflict has been defined as a difference or misunderstanding between two
or more people, groups, organizations, institutions or nations. The
positive resolution of conflict requires all parties involved in the
conflict to identify problems, search for the roots of these problems,
generate possible alternative solutions and take responsibility for an
active role in the creation of consensus by compromise. In any
negotiation of conflict, there must first exist, on the part of each
party, a willingness to accept and value modes of operating which are
culturally diverse (different than one’s one culture). Participants
involved in an on-going conflict, who desire a positive resolution, must
recognize that culture is “the pattern of basic assumptions that a group
of people, who have shared and successfully solved significant problems
together, has invented to socially, economically and politically
stabilize their group and as such, this pattern is highly resistant to
change.” (E.H. Schein, Sloan Management Review 1981)
Principals of Problem Solving
1. Success in problem solving requires that effort be
directed toward overcoming SURMOUNTABLE obstacles. Difficult
problems require unusual approaches. A common tendency that
frequently leads to failure is associated with the attempt to
solve a problem by locating a person or group that is at fault.
2. Available facts should be used even when they are
inadequate. When a good deal of information is available, problem
solvers are more prone to work with the evidence. In the absence
of adequate information, biases dominate the problem solving.
“People fail to get along because they fear each other. They fear each
other because they do not know each other. They don’t know each other
because they have not properly communicated with each other” Dr. Martin
Luther King, Jr.
3. The starting point of a problem is richest in solution
possibilities. Starting over again and again from the beginning,
in one’s analysis of the problem, is the only way to increase the
variety of solution possibilities. This is because statements of
problems often hold within them suggested solutions. Stopping
the exploration of the problem here limits consideration of
alternative, possibly valuable, solutions. Ask yourself why you
favor a certain solution. What purpose does this solution serve?
4. Problem-mindedness should be increased while
solution-mindedness is delayed because, in any discussion, the
responses of some persons interrupt the thinking process of
others. The first thing is to agree on the problem.
5. Disagreement can lead either to hard feelings or to
innovation, depending on the role the leader plays. Individuals
must feel free to disagree if they are to contribute the best of
their thinking. Reduce conformity by withholding judgement,
entertaining criticism and trying to understand strange ideas. People
who get along with others all the time are poor problem solvers
because people cannot learn from one another by always agreeing.
The solution is to encourage a respect for disagreement and turn
it into a stimulant for new ideas.
6. The “idea-getting” process should be separated from the
“idea-evaluation” process because the latter inhibits the former.
“Idea-getting” requires a willingness to break away from past
experience. Creative thinking is a radical look at a problem.
7. Choice-situations should be turned into problem-situations.
Creative alternatives can be overlooked when choices are made
between obvious alternatives. Considerable searching should be
encouraged to delay choices until the possibility of additional
alternatives is explored.
8. Problem-situations should be turned into choice-situations. A
natural reaction is to act on the first solution that is found.
Research shows that a second solution to a problem tends to be
superior.
9. Solutions suggested by a leader are improperly evaluated and
tend to be either accepted or rejected. Leaders are in a
position of power so their ideas receive a different reception
than those coming from participants. A leader’s previous study
of a problem causes the group to reach poorer decisions. A
leader’s job is to conduct the discussion and avoid introducing
his/her own views or passing judgement on ideas expressed by the
participants. “The main obstacle to successful problem solving
is interference caused by old habits.” (Norman R.F. Maier,
Organizational Behavior Reader)
Aspects of Bargaining
Active versus Reactive Positioning: Allowing your opponent to lead helps
increase their participation in finding a solution to the
problem. Besides, it is easier to “read” them
when you allow them to “lay out their cards” first.
Extreme versus Moderate Demands: Extreme demands result in polarization
yet moderate demands leave inadequate room to
bargain down.
Soft versus Hard Styles: Don’t be handicapped by a style based on
personal need. The team with the flexibility to react
with a range of styles holds the advantage.
Off the Record versus On the Record: “Using a third neutral party to
define a beneficial compromise can be valuable.” (Mark J.
Splain, Manual for Organizing)
SUCCESSFUL NEGOTIATION AND CONFLICT RESOLUTION
The window of opportunity for successful negociation exists at the
balance point between cooperation and fighting, nevertheless, a mutual
analysis, of the diverse cultural aspects of a conflict-laden situation,
with the objective of understanding the underlying interests of all
parties, can transform problems into search models used to locate novel
solution alternatives through a united effort. All successful
negotiations indicate mutual respect and a joint history of free-flowing
communications to examine, discuss, debate and make proposals. The role
of the leader in negotiation is to impress upon the parties involved the
implications of their common interests or interdependencies as an
incentive to motivate them to come to consensus on a satisfactory
compromise. For negotiations to conclude successfully, all parties
must welcome change and, as well, the tensions of new interdependencies,
that compromise creates. Negotiation leaders must encourage participants
in conflict resolution to be vigilant in their resistance of temptations
to reduce ambiguity inherent in compromise, by adopting a competitive,
combative stance (to make opponants submit) or by giving in to the
impulse to run away from the responsibilities of implementing the agreed
upon solution. “All successful negotiation results in agreements that
meet the legitimate needs of each party while taking community interests
of all parties involved into account.” (Burton Gummer, Politics of Social
Administration)
AN OLD FABLE
There once was an important problem to be solved and everybody
was asked to solve it. Everybody was sure that sombody would solve it.
Anybody could solve it but it looked like nobdy would do it. Somebody
was sick and tired of the problem going unsolved becasue it was
everybody’s responsibility to solve it. Everybody was waiting for
anybody to solve it but nobody realized that everybody would never take
the responsibility to solve it. So, it ended up that everybody blamed
somebody when nobody did what anybody could do to solve the problem.
(Anonymous)
Michael B.B.J. Gomez, P.T.C, BA, M.S.W.,Ph.D. Candidate at Boston
University,
phone: 617-247-7216, FAX: 617-247-7216
Apartment 213, 14 Buswell Street, Boston, MA 02215, U.S.A.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 10:44:29 -0400 (EDT)
From: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Fwd: Rebel Declares Himself Head OF State.
Message-ID: <199705291444.KAA05181@acmex.gatech.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I guess these guys do not realty know what they were put in the
army for.......not to go around overthrowing governments.... I just
don't know what makes them think they'll do anything different from
their associates all over the continent who end up "screwing up" the
state of the nation......
...
> >
> > "As custodians of state security and defenders of the constitution
> > (we) have today decided to overthrow the Sierra Leone People's Party
> > government," Koroma said over national radio.
> >
**************************************************************
* Raye Sosseh *
* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *
* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *
* Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu *
* *
* Quote *
* ----- *
* "A committee is a group that keeps minutes and loses *
* hours." *
* *
**************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 21:20:43 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Wars Emerge As Africa`s Toughest Problem
Message-ID: <199705291911.VAA18229@ns.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Wars Emerge As Africa's Toughest Problem
May 29, 1997
Elliot Mahende, PANA Correspondent
HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Ethnic conflicts and dictatorships have
emerged as the biggest problems facing Africa after the end of
colonialism.
While African economies are still in bad shape and the Organisation of
African Unity (OAU) summit in Harare is being urged to focus on
african economic integration, wars and dictatorships across the
continent continue to threaten the quest for continental unity over
the past three decades.
Last Sunday's military coup in Sierra Leone, on Africa Day, jolted
delegates to the OAU meeting out of the celebratory mood, as if the
junior officers in Freetown wanted to remind them of the reality out
there.
The report by OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim made equally sad
reading, citing frustrations (couched in words of hope) at efforts to
restore peace in some of the troubled countries.
For while Africa seems to be creeping out of the dark ages on several
fronts, the economy included, the OAU is having to grapple with the
atavistic resurgence of ethnic rivalry which has replaced cold war
ideological differences as the cause of conflict within and between
states.
Put against the inter-ethnic hatred currently obtaining in the Great
Lakes region of central Africa, the OAU's founding fathers'
declaration of the unity and solidarity of Africans.
That the African refugee population stands at six million in a
population of about 500 million while 20 million (or about four
percent of the population) are displaced persons illustrates a
continent at war with itself.
Trouble spots stick out like cancerous sores in Salim's report
prepared for the 33rd summit which begins on Monday.
They stretch from Morocco in the north to Angola in the south.
A 32-year dictatorship in the former Zaire crumpled due to a popular
insurrection allegedly backed directly by neighbouring countries and
sparked by an attempt to expel ethnic Tutsis from eastern Zaire.
Sudan is virtually at war with its neighbours -- Eritrea, Ethiopia and
Uganda -- who sympathise with non-muslim southerners fighting against
what they see as the racial and religious chauvinism of the government
in Khartoum.
There is an uneasy peace in Rwanda, while Burundi bleeds. Both
countries have an explosive Hutu-Tutsi ethnic mix. Revenge killings in
these two countries have claimed over a million lives in the last
three years.
Somalia's self-destruction through its clan wars has virtually become
part of the African landscape. It no longer arouses interest or
sympathy after the warlords chased out peacekeepers.
Salim last reported of 26 Somali factions meeting at Sodere in
Ethiopia, marking what he said was a significant move towards national
reconciliation by establishing a National Salvation Council.
However, differences as to the way forward remain between this
grouping of factions...and the grouping of factions led by Hussein
Aideed, Salim said in his latest report.
Morocco decided in 1984 that it would not be party to African unity,
because the OAU admitted the former Spanish Sahara, now the Saharawi
Arab Democratic Republic.
It is now considering rejoining the continental body while a United
Sations-sponsored referendum for the people of the former Spanish
Sahara to decide their relationship with the Kingdom has stalled.
If Rabat rejoins but loses the plebiscite, however, it is unlikely to
influence a change on the policy of the OAU on the sanctity of
colonial boundaries.
The policy has been identified by some analysts as a factor in african
disunity with the argument that some of the frontiers are so illogical
and generally disregard ethnic affinity which transcends artificial
colonial boundaries and creates tensions between states.
On the other hand, some say non-respect for colonial boundaries could
lead to African disintegration in the anarchy that will come with the
redrawing of national boundaries.
On Wednesday, when opening the 66th OAU Council of ministers,
Zimbabwe's Vice-President Simon Muzenda implored the meeting ahead of
the June 24 summit, to seek solutions to the many conflicts on the
continent, some of which were a result of dictatorships.
But Africa's image as a continent of contradictions becomes even more
focused when an elected government faces a mutiny from its armed
forces, as happened in the Central African Republic or when it is
overthrown as happened in Sierra Leone.
Africa, however, is gradually being obliged its own taboos to tackle
the many problems facing it, including the question of intervening in
a conflict situation in another state. Previously, this used to be
seen as internal affairs .
As the Rwanda experience showed, an ethnic conflict in one country can
destabilise a whole region. Luckily, the OAU has since woken up to
that reality.
Greetings
Matarr M. Jeng.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 May 1997 21:20:43 +2000
From: mmjeng@image.dk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: Nigeria Said To Plan Two-Prolonged Option On Sierra Leone
Message-ID: <199705291911.VAA18225@ns.image.dk>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT
Nigeria Said To Plan Two-pronged Option On Sierra Leone
May 29, 1997
Paul Ejime, PANA Correspondent
LAGOS, Nigeria (PANA) - Nigeria could be considering a dual diplomatic
and military option to end Sierra Leone's coup and return to power the
elected president, Ahmad Tejan Kabbah, officials said Wednesday.
The officials, who asked not to be named for security reasons, said in
Lagos that a high-level Nigerian delegation could be headed to
Freetown this week on a trouble-shooting mission.
They said Nigeria could be considering a diplomatic option first, but
where this failed other options, possibly military intervention, could
be considered.
However, the officials said that Nigeria, which is current chairman of
the 16-nation Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), was
unlikely of act alone militarily.
There has been no official government reaction from Abuja on the
Sierra Leone coup, which has been roundly condemned by the
international community, even though Nigeria and Guinea have troops in
that country under separate military pacts.
Ecowas has an 11,000-man Peace Monitoring Group, called Ecomog, in
neighbouring Liberia. Two warships under the force's command have
reportedly docked at Sierra Leone's Freetown ports.
Their mission is unclear but is being seen as part of the subregional
effort to save democracy in Sierra Leone.
Deposed President Kabbah swept to power in a national elections 14
months ago. He was quoted as having asked Ecowas to restore him to
office.
Kabbah has speaking from Guinea where he fled following Sunday's coup.
His country's ambassador at the United Nations, James Jonah, said in
New York that Kabbah had received Ecowas promises of help.
In Washington, a State Department spokesman said a helicopter carrier
with 1,200 U.S. Marines on board had been sent to Sierra Leone and
would arrive there in a few days.
The U.S. official described it as a precautionary measure and that the
400 U.S. citizens in Sierra Leone would not be evacuated.
Maj. Johnny Koroma and his men, calling themselves the Armed Forces
Revolutionary Council, seized power in the country's third coup in
five years and the fourth since the country gained independence from
Britain in 1961.
They are calling for the former guerrilla leader, Foday Sankoh, to
join them in forming a government. Sankoh is a guest of the Nigerian
government in an Abuja hotel room.
The U.S. official described it as a precautionary measure and that the
400 U.S. citizens in Sierra Leone would not be evacuated.
Maj. Johnny Koroma and his men, calling themselves the Armed Forces
Revolutionary Council, seized power in the country's third coup in
five years and the fourth since the country gained independence from
Britain in 1961.
They are calling for the former guerrilla leader, Foday Sankoh, to
join them in forming a government. Sankoh is a guest of the Nigerian
government in an Abuja hotel room.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 29 May 97 19:10:48 PDT
From: MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: ENGINEERING JOB OPPORTUNITY
Message-ID: <9705300210.utk15960@RR5.intel.com>
Greetings to all:
We are currently in need of Microprocessor Engineers, Computer Achitech,
Software Engineers (Developers), and Process Engineers. So if have a degree in
any of these fields and wants to work for Intel Corp., please contact me at
ABARROW@rr5.intel.com...might be we could share a referral bonus of $1500.00.
We have offices all over the west coast in U.S., Europe, Asia and Israel...
Which geographic location suites you best.
Respect to all,
Pa-Abdou Barrow
To: RR5::ABARROW !Barrow, Abdou N
CC:
Subj: NEWS: INTEL THIS WEEK, NEW MEXICO EDITION, 5/29/97
HOW TO MAKE $1500
Intel Staffing is using some unusual methods to enlarge the company's pool
of qualified applicants for technical positions.
7 Employees who refer successful applicants for exempt technical positions
could get a $1500 bonus. The Microprocessor Products Group (MPG),
Enterprise Server Group (ESG) and Workstation Products Division (WPD) are
making the offer, which is good through August 29. Details are available on
the intranet (circuit.intel.com) .
7 Senior Staffing Consultant Greg Buechler, meanwhile, has directed a
recruiting campaign by direct mail to more than 15,000 professionals in
integrated circuit engineering and marketing across the U.S. The mailing
list, which came from memberships in professional organizations and
subscriptions to professional publications, unavoidably includes many
people who already are Intel employees. Buechler asks Intel employees who
receive a mailer to forward it to friends in the field who would be a good
match for Intel.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 00:55:30 -0400
From: Andy Lyons <alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Seeking Kola Nuts
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970530045530.301f0844@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi all,
A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.
If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly at
alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu.
Thanks.
Andy Lyons
The Gambia Resource Page
http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 01:10:44 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: DR Nyang on CSPAN
Message-ID: <199705300510.BAA25409@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Hi Folks
How many have seen Dr Nyang on CSPAN as guest speaker at a VOA
sponsored symposium. I think excerpt of his presentation would be
really nice to have. We should all be proud of him.
Malanding Jaiteh
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 01:13:00 -0400 (EDT)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Seeking Kola Nuts
Message-ID: <199705300513.BAA25420@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
>
> Hi all,
>
> A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.
> If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly at
> alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu.
>
> Thanks.
>
> Andy Lyons
>
> The Gambia Resource Page
> http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons
>
>
GOOD LUCK!!
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 02:24:00 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Traditionalism and governance
Message-ID: <338E7280.46B46E6F@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
I just watched part of a Voice of America panel discussion on "Reporting
on Africa" with Dr. Nyang and Wole Soyinka on the C-SPAN network.
Dr. Nyang gave a very provocative presentation on governance and
traditionalism. I thought since we are lucky enough to have him as a
member of this list, perhaps he could give us a synopsis of his
presentation to start what I believe would be a very interesting
discussion, especially as the subject relates to The Gambia.
Unfortunately for those here in the U.S., I don't know when C-Span will
rebroadcast the programme but it would be worth finding out if you
haven't seen it already.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 06:57:42 -0400
From: M W Payne <awo@mindspring.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Seeking Kola Nuts
Message-ID: <338EB2A6.5F23@mindspring.com>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
>
> >
> > Hi all,
> >
> > A friend of mine is trying to find someplace in the US that sells kola nuts.
> > If anyone has any suggestions, please contact me directly at
> > alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu.
> >
> > Thanks.
> >
> > Andy Lyons
> >
> > The Gambia Resource Page
> > http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons
> >
> >
> GOOD LUCK!!
Might I assume that you are in Florida from your address? If so, then
that might answer some questions. Here in New York City, kola nuts
abound. (No, they don't grow here 80), but they are common because of
the large African population that lives here. Many kunliyos are
conducted here and plenty of kola is to be found.) If you are very
interested, I can follow-up, and attempt to find out about their if they
can ship to you.)
MWP
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 14:38:17 -0400
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: "Reporting on Africa"
Message-ID: <338F1E99.40320CAE@earthlink.net>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
The Voice of America forum on "Reporting on Africa" that Malanding and
myself mentioned earlier and features Dr. Nyang as a guest speaker is
scheduled for rebroadcast on the C-Span 2 network today, Friday May 30,
at 3:15 pm eastern time.
It may also come on again during the weekend.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 30 May 1997 21:45:15 +0200
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Cigarette Manufacturers Attacked On No Tobacco Day
Message-ID: <19970530204611.AAA8462@LOCALNAME>
May 30, 1997
Peter Masebu, PANA Correspondent
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional
Director for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Samba, is unhappy that transnational
cigarette manufacturing companies have not been placing health
warnings on products sold in Africa.
In his address to mark Saturday's World No-Tobacco-Day, Samba said the
dismal results in the effort to reduce smoking in Africa have been due
to the propaganda activities of manufacturers.
He said the situation was different in the United States, where
individual victims of tobacco consumption and different states had
initiated lawsuits against cigarette manufacturing companies,
demanding to be paid for the treatment of tobacco-related illnesses.
He added: To avoid the worst, the tobacco companies are negotiating an
out-of-court settlement of lawsuits involving huge amounts of money
totalling about three hundred billion dollars which they must pay as
compensation.
Unfortunately, in Africa, cigarettes are sold without restrictions or
mandatory warning on the attendant health hazards. No mention is made
of the different ingredients and additives, including the worst kinds,
used in the manufacture of cigarettes.
However, Samba is optimistic that the rising cost price of tobacco and
the duties levied on cigarette imports could stem the spread of
tobacco use, especially among youths, women and most disadvantaged
groups .
Samba also attacks the transnational cigarette companies for their
aggressive advertising, which enables them to continue winning new
markets in Africa.
Sponsorship of sporting, artistic and cultural events by tobacco
companies continue to intensify: It is one of the most pernicious
forms of commercial propaganda ever adopted by these companies to
influence the behaviour of the youths, he said.
However, the said the anti-smoking lobby in Africa, comprising social
and professional groups, have contributed much in making the public
aware of the hazards of smoking.
Nevertheless, he said that because of aggressive advertising, youths
were still being lured by the lifestyles of smokers often idolised by
the mass-media as examples of social success.
Samba said there in each African country between 10 percent and 50
percent of the population smoked.
These figures should be a source of worry to the African health sector
in view of the rising number of people contracting lung and mouth
cancer.
Worldwide, the 1997 World Health Report issued May 5 said
tobacco-related deaths accounted for the loss of three million people
in 1996. These deaths were primarily from lung cancer, which is rising
among men.
Tobacco consumption can also lead to mouth cancer, it added
If the trends of increasing consumption in many countries continues,
the epidemic has many decades to run, and will surely be judged by
future generations to have been one of the greatest health tragedies
that has ever occurred in the history of mankind, the World health
Report said
Predictably, the lung cancer epidemic has now passed its peak and is
beginning to fall in countries where the smoking epidemic first began
-- in countries like Finland, the United Kingdom and the United
States.
Africa needs to learn from these countries, which need to show support
for the efforts being made to curb smoking.
Copyright + 1997 Panafrican News Agency. All
Rights Reserved.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 31 May 1997 12:18:27 -0700
From: "Aaron Kofi Aboagye" <gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu>
To: "Gambian Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Unsubscribe
Message-ID: <199705311656.MAA11723@acmey.gatech.edu>
MIME-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi,
I'll be leaving school very soon for a summer internship and as such I will
not be able to check my mail. Thus, I would appreciate it if you could
please unsubscribe me from the list until I return in September.
Thank you.
Aaron Kofi Aboagye, AMIEE
School of Electrical and Computer Engineering
Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta, GA 30318
Tel: (404) 206-9507 (H)
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 70
*************************