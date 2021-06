Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re:US companies in Zaire!!!

by

2) Re: FWD: Introduction from Hamedou Drammeh

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

3) On the draft constitution and the military

by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

4) Re: On the draft constitution and the military

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

5) RE: INTRODUCTION (MR.DRAMMEH)

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

6) Re: On the draft constitution and the military

by

7) Re: # of primary schools.

by

8) new email address

by

9) Re: GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA (fwd)

by

10) New member

by

11) Re: On the draft constitution and the military

by Abdou Gibba <

12) test

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

13) New member

by

14) Constitution once again.

by Ebrima Jawara <

15) Re: Constitution once again.

by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

16) Re:US companies in Zaire!!!

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

17) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Looking Inward to B

by

18) Zaire

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

19) FWD: Introduction from Hamedou Drammeh

by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

20) Un-subscribe Gabriel Jatta

by

21) miscellaneous

by Ebrima Jawara <

22) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicopters

by Buba Njie <

23) The Gambia: Into the Future

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

24) Re: The Gambia: Into the Future

by

25) Re: On the draft constitution and the military

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

26) Re: On the draft constitution and the military

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

27) [Fwd: Software Sneak Peek]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

28) Re: unsubscribe

by "FATOV KHAN" <

29) Unsubscribe

by

30) Information about the ALD.

by

31) Re: miscellaneous

by Abdou Gibba <

32) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicopters

by

33) Re: miscellaneous

by

34) Reconnaissance or curtesy call?

by Ebrima Jawara <

35) Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P

by

36) Unsubscribe Ebrima Jawara.

by Ebrima Jawara <

37) Re: Unsubscribe Ebrima Jawara.

by

38) New member

by

39) unsubscribe

by Omar Gaye d3a <

40) Observer Online

by "Bahary Dukuray" <

41) Re: On the draft constitution and the military

by

42) Re: On the draft constitution and the military

by

43) Re: Observer Online

by

44) unsubscribe

by

45) Fwd: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ LIBERIA:

by

46) First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by

47) So long

by Mostafa Jersey Marong <

48) Not unsubscribing yet

by Mostafa Jersey Marong <

49) news

by Bahary Dukuray <

50) The Observer Online: Additional Demo Issues

by

51) Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assets

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

52) Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by

53) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

54) Re: Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assets

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

55) Re: So long

by madiba saidy <

56) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by madiba saidy <

57) Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by Abdou Gibba <

58) Women in power

by Abdou Gibba <

59) Re: Observer Online

by S Njie <

60) Re: Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assets

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

61) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

62) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

63) Clash of two cultures (fwd)

by madiba saidy <

64) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

65) Re: Information about the ALD.

by

66) [Fwd: PRESS ON CONTINENT 'BLOODIED BUT UNBOWED,' AFRICAN PUBLISHER SAYS]

by Latir Downes-Thomas <

67) Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

68) Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by Abdou Gibba <

69) RE: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by Ceesay Soffie <

70) PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v THE GAMBIAN NATIONAL SQUAD (Sunday 16th MAY 1997)

by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

71) Re: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v THE GAMBIAN NATIONAL SQUAD (Sunday 16th MA

by

72) Re: Fwd: First Spouses

by Andrea Klumpp <

73) New member

by

74) new member subcription request

by ndeye marie njie <

ndeye.marie.njie@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu

75) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by madiba saidy <

76) Re: Appointment of divisional Commission

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

77) Re: Fwd: First Spouses

by Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

78) Re: Fwd: First Spouses

by

79) Brief self-introduction

by "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

80) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

by

81) Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an American

by Darkstar <

82) Fwd: Gotchya !!!!!!

by



Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 16:23:48 JST +900
From:
To:
Subject: Re:US companies in Zaire!!!
Message-ID: <



Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 16:23:48 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re:US companies in Zaire!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



A sheer disrespect for the people of Zaire, or a simplicity of the

mind? While Mobutu has presumably lost the confidence of his

countrymen, recognising Kabila's movement as a legitimate govt. is

indeed regrettable. Where does this leave us?



Lamin Drammeh.





U.S. Company To Invest 21 Billion Dollars in Zaire



May 9, 1997



Musengwa Kayaya, PANA Correspondent



LUBUMBASHI, Zaire (PANA) - A U.S. mining company, America Mineral Fields Inc., says it has signed contracts

of 21 billion dollars with the rebel Alliance Of Democratic Forces For the Liberation of Congo (Zaire), under which

it will work with the local Gecamines Company to mine zinc at Kipushi and copper at Kolwezi in the southern

Shaba region.



The deal was disclosed by the company's Director of Finance, Earl Young, who arrived in Lubumbashi on Friday

leading a group of international financiers interested in investing in Zaire's mining industry.



Young told PANA in Lubumbashi that the contract was part of his company's programme to expand mining activity

in Zaire and neighbouring countries.



He said America Mineral Fields Inc. has also won an exploration contract for minerals in the Solwezi area in

north-western Zambia, close to the Zairean Kipushi zinc mine. Young said that satellite pictures of the Zambian

site indicated the presence of minerals, possibly copper, cobalt or zinc.



He added that if the Zambian reserves proved to be viable, the American company would consider the launching

of cross-border mining projects.



Young's group of financiers have come to examine further prospects of investment in Zaire's vast mineral industry,

which includes copper and cobalt in Shaba, diamonds in Kasai and the Kivu provinces, and gold in various parts

of the country.



These areas are now in the control of Kabila's ADFL, whose minister of mines, Florent Kambale Kabila Mututulo,

told PANA on Friday in Lubumbashi that the new government intended to woo foreign investment to the mining

industry to help rehabilitate operations and increase production.



He said the country's mining industry was currently operating at only 10 percent capacity and that full production

could be achieved within the next two years under the current re-investment programme.



Kabila's ADFL accuses Mobutu's regime of running down the country's mining industry which he allegedly used as

a source of personal wealth.



Mututulo said the ADFL had started compiling figures of mineral production in the country by the

government-owned Gecamines and other companies.



Recently, Kabila sacked the Mobutu-appointed Chief Executive of Gecamines, as part of the programme to

resuscitate the country's mining industry.



Kabila's forces, who are fighting to remove Mobutu from 32 years of power, last week captured the Southern

Shaba region, the heart of Zaire's mining industry.







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 May 1996 13:50:12 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: FWD: Introduction from Hamedou Drammeh

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> **/The following message is an introduction from Hamedou Drammeh/**

>

> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

> From: Hamedou Drammeh <

> To: "'Momodou Camara'" <

> Subject: VB: my introduction

> Date: Sat, 10 May 1997 21:49:08 +-200

>

> Hallo Modou:

> Thank you again for your latest note. I will try to introduce my self

> here.

>

> My name is Hamedou. I`m 46 years of age, i came from Taifa village in

> the Central River Division The Gambia. I came to Sweden 1979 since

> then I live here in Stockholm. During this years I have gone to many

> occupational training schools. I was graduated at a technical high

> school 1986 as operational technician specialized in power supply. I

> was enrolled same year,at the Stockholm royal institute of technology

> for Engineering course, a course I never completed, because

> of family conditions. My hobby is amongst others, reading, going

> out in the nature and meeting other people. My major interest is

> communal work and politics. I used to be a very active member of

> the Gambian organisation in Sweden. Infact I was at one time

> chairman of that organization. I work at the Swedish state railway

> as mechanic. I`m member of the executive section of our trade

> union there. I am very glad to be in this forum.

> My regards.

> Hamedou

>

> Hamedou Drammeh

> Spovv{gen 41

> 147 33 B}lsta

> Tel:0171 674 82

> E-mail



HELLO MY GOOD FRIEND,MR.DRAMMEH!!



I AM BOTH GLAD AND EXCITED THAT AT LEAST ONE OF MY FRIENDS IN

SWEDEN HAS NOW JOINED THE GAMBIAN FOLD,THE BANTABA,AND I HOPE THAT THE

REST,ESP. MR.SIDIBEH,FABURAY,SAUL AND KORRO WOULD ALSO SIGN UP.





SO,ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE ON THE PENCHABI,I AM HEREBY WELCOMING YOU TO

THIS VERY FINE MEDIUM.SO,PLEASE,FEEL FREE TO AGREE OR DISAGREE WITH ANY

POINT OF VIEW PUT FORWARD ON THIS LIST.ITS REALLY GREAT TO HAVE

YOU,MR.DRAMMEH ,SO Welcome Again!!



MY LOVE AND BEST WISHES TO ROHIE AND THE CHILDREN!!!



REGARDS BASSSS!!

--

SZDDąū'3Af®





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 20:35:53 + 0200 MET

From: "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

To:

Subject: On the draft constitution and the military

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



On the draft constitution and the military



The objective of this article is to demystify the assertions which

have been made over and over again on the list, that the constitution

is a military constitution. This article is meant to be objective but

at the same time provocative and certainly not pretentious. In my

opinion to state that the new constitution is a military one entails

gross irresponsibility for two reasons. First, it means that we the

so-called educated Gambians have failed to take up our responsibility

of enlightening our people by choosing to be speculators and

confusionists at this very crucial juncture of our history. Secondly,

by spreading such ABSOLUTELY UNFOUNDED contentions we are effectively

saying that the only way to change the situation in the Gambia is to

wage an armed struggle against the army, for what other means are

there to be resorted to if the military can tailor the constitution

in its interest? And I dare ask, how many of us are willing to take up arm=

s? The only responsible

attitude now is to try to understand what the constitution holds for

us, try to point out and effect changes on its weaknesses. History has

taught us that where legal channels are closed, a military solution

must ensure and has that saved Africa? Let us consider the facts

stated in the constitution and the electoral decree regarding the

military. The electoral decree you may recall served to regulate the

electoral process during the transition from AFPRC rule to the second

republic.



THE STAND OF THE CONSTITUTION AND ELCTORAL DECREE

Section 48 of the Electoral decree states in no ambiguous terms that =84

The following persons may not be nominated as candidates for election

to any office outlined in section 39, unless before nominations are

held, they vacate their offices:

(a) Magistrates and Judges;

(b) Members of the GAMBIA ARMED FORCES, THE GAMBIA POLICE FORCE AND OTHER

SECURITY FORCES ON ACTIVE DUTY; and

(c) Members of the Commission"



Section 39 refers to candidates for election to the =84 Office of

President, member of the National Assembly, district chiefs, major,

Chairman of a Municipal Council, councillor and village head....."



Section 90, subsection (1) (i) of the draft Constitution states

categorically that a member of the disciplined forces cannot stand as

a candidate in National Assembly elections: =84 No person shall be

qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly or

inclusion in such an electoral list if he or she (i) is a member of a

disciplined force". Section 233 of the draft Constitution states that

disciplined force =84 means the Police Force, the Prison Service and the

Armed Forces" Section 62 subsection (1) (e) reads =84 A person shall be

qualified for election as President if (e) he or she is qualified to

be elected as a member of the National Assembly". In other words

members of the disciplined Forces are also disqualified from standing

as presidential candidates.



Furthermore Chapter 2 establishes the Constitution as the supreme law

and states that laws that are found to be inconsistent with the

provisions of the constitution become null and void. In other words

chapter 2 makes it illegal for anyone from the army to make any kind

of law for the Gambia.



Chapter 5 calls for the election of the President and members of the

National Assembly as well as members of local government councils and

office of traditional rulers. It further establishes an Independent

Electoral Commission WHOSE MEMBERS CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE by

the President. This chapter makes it clear that those directly ruling

and making laws for the country are to be elected by the people and

not imposed by the army.



I believe this is enough proof of the fact that the Constituion and

Election Decree (which should now become electoral laws) is not one of

the military. In fact the crisis of the vice-presidency was a

reflection of a conflict between the constitution and the will of the

President. The Constitution bars Edward Singhateh from occupying the

post of the vice-president for being underage. So the President had to

do some gymnastics to place his obedient second in command

accordingly. It was also due to the provisions in the constitution

among other reasons that all members of the council had to resign from

the army, because they would otherwise nothave qualify for their

respective posts.



IS THE NEW CONSTITUTION LESS DEMOCRATIC THAN THE OLD ONE?



In my opinion, the new Constitution is certainly more democratic in

spirit than the old one. First let us recall the history of the new

Constitution. You will recall that the crisis ridden transition gave

rise to the formation of a National Consultative Committee on 7

December 1994, charged with the responsibility of working out a

timetable for transition to the Second republic. Jammed wanted to

extend the period to four years! On January 1995 the Committee

submitted a report recommending a two year timetable with

Constitutional and Electoral review accompanied by a civic education

Programme. On March 31 1995 the Constitution Review Commission decree

came into force, giving the Commission a mandate to formulate

proposals for a draft constitution for the Gambia by taking into

consideration the adequacies and inadequacies of the provisions of the

1970 Constitution and THE VIEWS AND COMMENTS OF MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL

PUBLIC INCLUDING PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS. In other words you and I

could have sent in proposals ( I would not ask whether you did)!. In a

memorandum sent to the Committee Halifa Sallah presented a very

comprehensive analysis of the history and role of a Constitution. He

stated very clearly and correctly that the draft constitution should

be seen as the best possible compromise in the general interest of the

Gambian people (my own wording) at the time. He went on to show that when =

the

American Constitution was written horses and Chariot were used to

reach different communities for consultation and the level of

technology then as well as experience in constitutional matters were

very low. Slavery was not abolished by the constitution which was

ridden with flaws and inadequacies which are being improved with time.

He went to asser that the draft Constitution for the Gambia had no

reason to be inadequate for the circumstances surrounding its writing

are much better. In a supplement Issue of Foroyaa =84 A review of the

draft constitution of the second Republic-Book Six" the authors wrote

=84 Going through the Draft Constitution, one can conclude that Justice

Gilbert Mensah Quaye and his team did take into consideration the

concerns of diverse sections of Gambian society. It is now our duty to

dissect the provisions and determine whether it reflects our common

will". The truth of the matter is that the Commission did take the

inadequacies of the 1970 Constitution and concerns of the Gambian

people into consideration. There were also advisers from abroad who

are experts on constitutional matters.



THE PROBLEM

The concerns, fears and interest of those Gambians who assert that the

Constitution is a military one are different. Some say so just

to =91gain=92 political grounds and others say so by judging from the way

the country is ruled, with the fear at the back of their minds that a

military dictatorship may be or is already established in the country.

The truth however is that what the constitution states and the way a

country is governed are not always the same. Besides, one tends to

easily forget that the old is actually what has caused the present to

evolve, by failing to address issues of democracy and development. Is

the former government really democratic as some of us seem to be

comfortably asserting? Lets take stock objectively! In the days of

Jawara was it not the ministry of local government and land which ran

electoral affairs? Certainly there was NO INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL

COMMISSION. Those who were responsible for registering voters and

organising elections were the very people contesting elections from

the advantageous end, IN POWER! Voters long dead were still on

registraton lists. To get a voters card you did not even have to be

present as long as you were on the side of the PPP. In Parliament were

EIGHT MEMBERS NOMINATED BY THE PRESIDENT! Was Jawara not the Commander

in chief of the armed Forces? Did he not have the rights to appoint

and dismiss officers in the Army and Police and indeed civil servants,

ministers and anyone who did not please him from public offices?

Jammeh has just learnt well from him. Did he not have the rights to

send Gambian Soldiers to war ridden areas abroad without consulting

anyone, not even Parliament? Did we not have the Special Branch, whose

heads are by the way heading the NIA, the secret terror agency of the

government? I was once kept in custody for days simply because a

student in the High school I was teaching wrote a critical article on

education in the Gambia. The list can go on and on. For your

information, The Peoples=92 Democratic Organisation for Independence an

Socialism PDOIS) took the Gambia government to the Human Rights Courts

on charges of negligence of fundamental Human Rights AND THE RULING

WAS IN THEIR FAVOUR!



In my opinion, the problem lies in the simple fact that those who are

in power often abuse their authority. Today, no country can afford to

have an openly undemocratic Constitution. Even the most undemocratic

government decorate themselves with nicely written Constitutions, for

they know very well that international recognition is very important

for any Country. What we have been seeing in Africa is a skilful

tampering of the Laws of countries. This will always be the case as

long as those elected by the people and we the the ones who should

know better fail to join the struggle to correct these misuses.

Evidently any Government in power which is only interested in power

will do everything to stay in power. Jammeh is no exception. No normal

person who understands the dynamics of history would have expected him

to surrender himself too soon. I dare say that even if Jammeh was not

ill-meaning, the fact that Darboe came out openly to support the

deposed government, surrounded by the same old elements, that fact

alone would have forced Jammeh to do everything to cling to power, at

least to make sure that the UDP did not win the elections, for

otherwise he would be delivering himself like a lamb, which we know as

humans he would not do.



Whether Jawara was more democratic or better than Jammeh is not the

question. Nor is the question civilian or military rule or Jammeh or

No Jammeh. Rather the question is DEMOCRACY OR NO DEMOCRACY, that is

the question. In a genuine Democracy mechanisms and Institutions are

built into the system as =84Checks and Balances" to check excess powers

and abuse of power, regardless of who holds what office. This is the

reason why the Executive , the Legislative and the Judiciary are

separated from one another. On the other hand such Institutions are

occupied by human beings who need to be aware of their

responsibilities and be ready to execute them without fear or favour.

Such people will not subscribe to the culture of fear and interest-

bound loyalty. Dr. Nyang has shown clearly in his postings to the list

and publications on the history of political parties in the Gambia, how

politicians have been criss-crossing from one party to the other

manifesting opportunism of the highest order, sometimes under the

guise of Language group they belong to, religion, region they come

from etc. Is the situation different today?



CONCLUSION



In conclusion I would like to state that the new Constitution is

certainly not for the Military and even though it has its obvious

inadequacies it has paved the way for new improvements which could put

us steps forward in our march to democracy. The Constitution has

clearly stated that no person from the military can be elected to the

office of President, member of National Assembly, district chief,

major, chairman of a Municipal Council, councillor etc. It has clearly

separated the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary from one

another. It has established an Independent Electoral Commission whose

members cannot be sacked by the President. It make it possible for

civil servant to contest elections without having to lose their job,

regardless of their party affiliations (under Jawara civil servants

had to resign and stay away for 3 year before they could apply for

their posts again). It has given the members of parliament the right

to make laws for the country, to ratify all international treaties

before they come to force, summon the president or Government

Secretaries to Parliament, to dismiss the president etc. etc. What is

now left is to strengthen those Institutions of Control and rectify

the weaknesses of the Constitution and above all to contribute to the

awareness of the Electorate, so that they will get the right people in

the right place and not praise singers of one party or the other.



Remember those who benifit from the situation will hardl cut the

grass under their feet. Therefore, instead of simply stating unfounded con=

tentions we should objectively

search for the truth and nothing less, for if we the educated ones

reject objectivity and reason how can Africa move forward. America has

moved from horses and chariots to the electronic highway, why can=92t

we? The ball is on your court.



Respect,



Alpha





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 May 1996 22:31:59 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the military

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



ALPHA ROBINSON wrote:

>

TORAL

> COMMISSION. Those who were responsible for registering voters an



It has clearly

> separated the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary from one

> another. It has established an Independent Electoral Commission whose

> members cannot be sacked by the President. It make it possible for

> civil servant to contest elections without having to lose their job,

> regardless of their party affiliations (under Jawara civil servants

> had to resign and stay away for 3 year before they could apply for

> their posts again). It has given the members of parliament the right

> to make laws for the country, to ratify all international treaties

> before they come to force, summon the president or Government

> Secretaries to Parliament, to dismiss the president etc. etc. What is

> now left is to strengthen those Institutions of Control and rectify

> the weaknesses of the Constitution and above all to contribute to the

> awareness of the Electorate, so that they will get the right people in

> the right place and not praise singers of one party or the other.

>

> Remember those who benifit from the situation will hardl cut the

> grass under their feet. Therefore, instead of simply stating unfounded contentions we should objectively

> search for the truth and nothing less, for if we the educated ones

> reject objectivity and reason how can Africa move forward. America has

> moved from horses and chariots to the electronic highway, why canít

> we? The ball is on your court.

>

> Respect,

>

> Alpha









ALPHA!!



IT ALWAYS PAYS OFF WHEN YOU DO YOUR HOMEWORK BEFORE YOU WRITE

ANYTHING;AND YOUR ARTICLE SMELLS LIKE IT WAS WRITTEN BY SOMEONE WHO HAD

DONE HIS HOMEWORK PROPERLY.SO,THANK YOU FOR THE CLARITY AND KEEP UP THE

GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!!!



REGARDS BASSSSS!!!

--

SZDDąū'3Af®





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 May 1996 22:36:36 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: RE: INTRODUCTION (MR.DRAMMEH)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> E-mail



HELLO MY GOOD FRIEND,MR.DRAMMEH!!



I AM BOTH GLAD AND EXCITED THAT AT LEAST ONE OF MY FRIENDS IN

SWEDEN HAS NOW JOINED THE GAMBIAN FOLD,THE BANTABA,AND I HOPE THAT THE

REST,ESP. MR.SIDIBEH,FABURAY,SAUL AND KORRO WOULD ALSO SIGN UP.





SO,ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE ON THE PENCHABI,I AM HEREBY WELCOMING YOU TO

THIS VERY FINE MEDIUM.SO,PLEASE,FEEL FREE TO AGREE OR DISAGREE WITH ANY

POINT OF VIEW PUT FORWARD ON THIS LIST.ITS REALLY GREAT TO HAVE

YOU,MR.DRAMMEH ,SO Welcome Again!!



MY LOVE AND BEST WISHES TO ROHIE AND THE CHILDREN!!!



REGARDS BASSSS!!

--=20

--

SZDDąū'3Af®





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 00:55:45 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the military

Message-ID: <19970511235633.AAA36584@LOCALNAME>



Alpha,

Thanks for the clarification on the confusion about the constitution

and the question of it being tailor made for the AFPRC.



Peace

Momodou Camara



Here is an article from the FOROYAA issue of 1-8 May, 1997:

*********************************************************************

MR. KEMESENG JAMMEH'S PROTEST BEFORE THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY And The

Speaker's Reply



When the UDP held a Press Conference on 16th April, 1997 and accused

the speaker of violating the Constitution by allegedly disallowing a

motion made by Mr Kemeseng Jammeh and some other questions, FOROYAA

took the position that it was best to wait and see wether Mr Jammeh

would raise the issue up during the adjournment debate.

In our view, the members of the National Assembly are very powerful.

Each of them can hold different Secretaries of State accountable

during every sitting of the National Assembly.

Once they fully understand the Constitution and the Standing

Orders, they should be able to effectively defend their positions.

Since the members of the National Assembly are representing many

people, they should not easily take a fatalist approach. A member of

the National Assembly should always be ready to display creativity so

that what one cannot accomplish in another way as long as what one

wants to accomplish is in line with the Constitution and Standing

Orders.

Mr Kemeseng Jammeh did raise the issue in the National Assembly as

expected. The comments went as follows:

"Mr Speaker, Sir, the Constitution has created the National Assembly

and it is completely independent of the executive. Its independence

should be preserved."

"Mr Speaker, there are certain observations which I wish to make. Mr

Speaker, that is, things are not going as they should; in fact

indications so far are that it is not promising."

"I, as a member of this August body, in compliance with Section 101

of the Constitution and Section 25 of the Standing Orders, I have a

right to move a motion. I submitted this motion an it is in accordance

with section 109 of the Constitution for a committee to be set up to

investigate the government foreign bank accounts and....."

At this point the Speaker called him to order. He told him that he

called him in his office for an explanation; that the same reasons

that were given to him as to why the motion was disallowed are the

same reasons why he could not be allowed to pursue the same argument.

Mr Jammeh continued as thus: "Mr Speaker, Sir, Okay, I will go to the

next thing. I have raised certain questions which were also not

allowed."

The Speaker raised again and told Kemeseng to be fair to the

Speaker. "We discussed in my office so you should, I think, be fair to

the Speaker."



FOROYAA'S COMMENT

We had expected that Mr Jammeh would explain what the Speaker said and

challenge why his view was not in line with the Constitution or the

Standing orders.

However, this did not happen. Hence, before FOROYAA can go into the

substance of the motion and questions, it is necessary to interview Mr

Kemeseng Jammeh to find out what he was told by the Speaker as grounds

for not allowing his motion and questions.

FOROYAA had tried to talk to the Speaker after the UDP press

conference, but he said that he has made it a principle not to

discuss National Assembly matters with the press.

FOROYAA respects the principle, but still urges Mr Jammeh to explain

what he has been told by the Speaker. Once we know what the Speaker

said, we will be able to quage wether the view is in line with the

Constitution and the Standing Orders or not. It is then that we will

be able to make a comprehensive analysis as to wether the Speaker

acted unconstitutionally or otherwise.

However, it should be borne in mind that the Constitution has

provided enough safeguards for members of the National Asembly to

scrutinize the internal and external finances of the country.



Section 150 of the Constitution states that "There shall be a

Consolidated Fund into which shall be paid-

"(a) all revenues or other money raised or received for the purpose

of, or on behalf of, the Government; and" "(b" any other money raised

or received in trust for or on behalf of, the Government."

Section 51 states that "No money shall be withdrawn from the

Consolidated Fund except-

"(a) to meet expenditure charged on that fund by this Constitution or

Act of the National Assembly...."

Section 160, subsection (1) (c) reads: "The Auditor general shall-

"(a) before any money is withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund or any

other public fund, ensure that the withdrawal is in accordance with

the provision charging the same on that fund or the relevant

Appropriation Act or other Act of the National Assembly and that it

complies with the procedures prescribed by an Act of the National

Assembly;..." "(c)" at least once in every year audit and report of

The public accounts of The Gambia, the accounts of all offices and

authorities of the Government of The Gambia, the accounts of the

courts, the accounts of the National assembly and accounts of all

Public Enterprisees;"



Hence, the members of the National Assembly shall sooner or later have

ample time to question the Auditor general about Government finances.

All that is required of them is to be alert and sincere to the

national interest.

*********************************************************************

According to the FOROYAA Supplement of the 27 April 1997 ( on the

sitting of the National Assembly); in answer to a question raised by

Mr Abu K. Kassama on the amount and the source of funding covering the

major projects implemented since July 22, 1994, the Secretary of State

indicated that the amount involved is equivalent to D737 million.



"Hence, it should be clear that constitutional and democratic

structures provide the best guarantee to ensure transparency and

accountability"











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 00:55:44 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: # of primary schools.

Message-ID: <19970511235633.AAB36584@LOCALNAME>



On 6 Sep 96 at 10:16,

> Gambia-l,

>

> I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own

> furniture to school is over now. Not only are their enough

> equipments and furniture in the schools in general, some of them

> will have computers by December. There will be schools here and

> there with a shortage of furniture or/and equipments, but this now

> the exception rather than the rule. There is a program, which i

> initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia will

> have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers

> presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is

> also working on purchasing a server to provide all government

> offices and shools with free internet access by the end of 1998. The

> goal is to make The Gambia the most computer literate country in

> Africa by the year 2020.

>

> Enough for to day.

>

> Best regards.

> Tombong

>





Welcome back on board Tombong. I just want to enquire if the

computers you mentioned here have arrived or was it just an election

propaganda?



Regards

Momodou camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 19:51:59 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: new email address

Message-ID: <



Dear List Managers:



Could you please add my other email address to the list? It would be much

easier for me. The address is:



Also, could you add Beran & Pullo Samba to the list; their address is:

beezo96@aol.com



Thanks!

Haddijatou Secka



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 21:09:08 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA (fwd)

Message-ID: <



Congratulations Tombong on your new appointment. I wish you the very best

and I hope you will bring in a lot of businesses to The Gambia. Also,I hope

you can help bring end to the electricity problem that has in my openion kept

a lot a potential investors away from investing in the country.



Peace



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 08:38:48 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970512073942.AAA38144@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Beran & Pullo Samba have been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send an

introduction to:

gambia-l@u.washington.edu





Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 08:58:20 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the military

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



ALPHA! Thanks a lot for the very sensible and wise manner you approached

this issue. People, like me, are getting tired of "tailor-made constitution

for the military/Jammeh". I still can't figure out how a reasonable person,

"urging" for "democracy", can say the former constitution is more

"democratic" than the present. May be we should redefine democracy as

"personal-interest" against that of the majority. Also in the present

constitution, The National Assembly can even disapprove the appointment, BY

THE PRESIDENT, of any Sect. of State. If we had this provision in the former

constitution, may be controversial appointments like, just to name one, that

of Saihou Sabally to the Office of Vice President could be avoided. People

were making unnecessary noise accusing Jammeh of manipulating the

constitution only be predicting that Edward Sighateh will be appointed to

the office of VP. To their disappointment, that did not happen. This would

not even have been a topic under Jawara because all he did was "OKAY",

challenged only by a few. In my opinion, this ("2nd Republic) is a pretty

good new start, an opportunity we should grab with both hands and nurture a

true democracy in Gambia instead of creating room for instability. Confucius

say: WHEN GATES OF OPPORTUNITY OPEN WIDE, JUMP IN WITH BOTH FEET. Unless we,

the educated ones, who are supposed to "know better" act as such, our way is

even longer that we think.



KEEP IT UP, ALPHA!!!!!



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai

-----------------------------------



At 20:35 11.05.97 MET, ALPHA wrote:



>In conclusion I would like to state that the new Constitution is

>certainly not for the Military and even though it has its obvious

>inadequacies it has paved the way for new improvements which could put

>us steps forward in our march to democracy. The Constitution has

>clearly stated that no person from the military can be elected to the

>office of President, member of National Assembly, district chief,

>major, chairman of a Municipal Council, councillor etc. It has clearly

>separated the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary from one

>another. It has established an Independent Electoral Commission whose

>members cannot be sacked by the President. It make it possible for

>civil servant to contest elections without having to lose their job,

>regardless of their party affiliations (under Jawara civil servants

>had to resign and stay away for 3 year before they could apply for

>their posts again). It has given the members of parliament the right

>to make laws for the country, to ratify all international treaties

>before they come to force, summon the president or Government

>Secretaries to Parliament, to dismiss the president etc. etc. What is

>now left is to strengthen those Institutions of Control and rectify

>the weaknesses of the Constitution and above all to contribute to the

>awareness of the Electorate, so that they will get the right people in

>the right place and not praise singers of one party or the other.

>

>Remember those who benifit from the situation will hardl cut the

>grass under their feet. Therefore, instead of simply stating unfounded

contentions we should objectively

>search for the truth and nothing less, for if we the educated ones

>reject objectivity and reason how can Africa move forward. America has

>moved from horses and chariots to the electronic highway, why can't

>we? The ball is on your court.

>

>Respect,

>

>Alpha







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 09:40:56 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: test

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, thank you for a fantastic job. I hope I come through now.

Asbj=F8rn



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 10:28:20 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970512092914.AAA32384@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Tor Blaha has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l Tor, we look forward to your contributions. Please send an

introduction of yourself to:





Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 11:39:50 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Constitution once again.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"





Alpha, you have explained how you were arrested by Jawara's thugs, who now

serve the present regime. I hope you do not think that because of my

relation to Jawara, that I am not capable of being objective. You

advocate the use of violence to get rid of Jawara. No problem with me. I

am not a politician. I am only having fun. But I see I have touched a raw

nerve. Many appologies. Regardless of the past regimes record, I think

people who suffered like you, innocent people, are also suffering in

similar ways. Or is it not a concern of yours anymore? Is it their turn?



On another note. How much power does the democratic speaker have? Is it

only safe questions approved by him that can be asked? What are your

views, on the missing $24.7. Or it does not matter? As long as it is not

someone from the Jawara regime you have a personal hatred for?



If we are going to be objective, then let us be objective. If not let

everyone stick to their own camps and be as biased as possible. Till then.



Yours humbly,



Ebrima Jawara.



PS Keep up the good work down there.







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 14:08:02 + 0200 MET

From: "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

To:

Subject: Re: Constitution once again.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Ebrima,



I have nothing against anyone in the past or new regime. FROM YOUR

REPLY IT IS VERY CLEAR THAT YOU HAVE NOT UNDERSTOOD MY MESSAGE.

Please read it CAREFULLY before you make any comments. Please note

that it is not my intention to personalise the discussion. In case

you feel upset by my writing, I'm terribly sorry, hoping all the same

that you will listen carefully with an open democratic mind. If there

is any camp I embrace then it is that of reason and objectivity and

there I have chosen to remain.



with much respect,



Alpha.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 08:26:05 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To: binta@iuj.ac.jp

Subject: Re:US companies in Zaire!!!

Message-ID: <





> From

> Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 16:23:48 JST +900

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re:US companies in Zaire!!!

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> A sheer disrespect for the people of Zaire, or a simplicity of the

> mind? While Mobutu has presumably lost the confidence of his

> countrymen, recognising Kabila's movement as a legitimate govt. is

> indeed regrettable. Where does this leave us?

>

> Lamin Drammeh.

>

>

> U.S. Company To Invest 21 Billion Dollars in Zaire

>

> May 9, 1997

>

> Musengwa Kayaya, PANA Correspondent

>

> LUBUMBASHI, Zaire (PANA) - A U.S. mining company, America Mineral Fields Inc., says it has signed contracts

> of 21 billion dollars with the rebel Alliance Of Democratic Forces For the Liberation of Congo (Zaire), under which

> it will work with the local Gecamines Company to mine zinc at Kipushi and copper at Kolwezi in the southern

> Shaba region.

>

> The deal was disclosed by the company's Director of Finance, Earl Young, who arrived in Lubumbashi on Friday

> leading a group of international financiers interested in investing in Zaire's mining industry.

>

> Young told PANA in Lubumbashi that the contract was part of his company's programme to expand mining activity

> in Zaire and neighbouring countries.

>

> He said America Mineral Fields Inc. has also won an exploration contract for minerals in the Solwezi area in

> north-western Zambia, close to the Zairean Kipushi zinc mine. Young said that satellite pictures of the Zambian

> site indicated the presence of minerals, possibly copper, cobalt or zinc.

>

> He added that if the Zambian reserves proved to be viable, the American company would consider the launching

> of cross-border mining projects.

>

> Young's group of financiers have come to examine further prospects of investment in Zaire's vast mineral industry,

> which includes copper and cobalt in Shaba, diamonds in Kasai and the Kivu provinces, and gold in various parts

> of the country.

>

> These areas are now in the control of Kabila's ADFL, whose minister of mines, Florent Kambale Kabila Mututulo,

> told PANA on Friday in Lubumbashi that the new government intended to woo foreign investment to the mining

> industry to help rehabilitate operations and increase production.

>

> He said the country's mining industry was currently operating at only 10 percent capacity and that full production

> could be achieved within the next two years under the current re-investment programme.

>

> Kabila's ADFL accuses Mobutu's regime of running down the country's mining industry which he allegedly used as

> a source of personal wealth.

>

> Mututulo said the ADFL had started compiling figures of mineral production in the country by the

> government-owned Gecamines and other companies.

>

> Recently, Kabila sacked the Mobutu-appointed Chief Executive of Gecamines, as part of the programme to

> resuscitate the country's mining industry.

>

> Kabila's forces, who are fighting to remove Mobutu from 32 years of power, last week captured the Southern

> Shaba region, the heart of Zaire's mining industry.

>

>

Lamin, I thank you for your insight. Maybe it is time for us all to learn from the past.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: 12 May 1997 13:24:10 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Looking Inward to B

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 08-May-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Looking Inward to Boost Trade and Investment



by Gumisai Mutume



ADDIS ABABA, May 8 (IPS) -- Senior African officials have pledged

that their countries will work towards boosting domestic savings

and investment so as to enhance prospects for trade.



With overseas development assistance falling and foreign

investors paying scant attention to Africa, the continent needs to

look inward, they noted at a May 5-8 conference of ministers of

economic and social development.



The conference, held here and hosted by the UN Economic

Commission for Africa (ECA), stressed that mobilising domestic

savings was vital to complementing meagre foreign direct

investment (FDI) in the continent. Only two percent of global FDI

went to Africa between 1991 and 1995.



''Above all, we place the greatest stress on strengthening the

efficiency of our domestic financial mobilisation, to boost our

domestic savings rates and on expanding and diversifying our

countries' exports to the world to increase external earnings,''

the meeting declared.



A study conducted by the ECA and the African Development Bank

on 20 countries on the continent shows that savings by households

make up two-thirds of aggregate domestic savings in 16 of these

nations but accounts for only 10 percent of their gross domestic

product (GDP) as against 20-25 percent in the dynamic Asian

economies.



''To get there we must first look at what we can do and should

do for ourselves,'' said OAU Assistant Secretary-General Vijay

Makhan. ''Unless we make our countries attractive to our own

nationals we cannot expect foreigners to come and invest.''



The majority of dynamic enterprises on the continent are micro-

businesses relying on individual or family skills. But they are

handicapped by poor management and technology, and their potential

as engines of growth and employment generation is generally not

recognised.



Furthermore, there are poor links between the formal financial

sector and the rural subsistence and urban informal economies.



In a typical African country the scenario is that three-

quarters of all branches of banks and other financial institutions

are in the capital city, while the rest are in large towns. Rural

areas, where most people live, are under-serviced.



Generally, these financial institutions merely imitate the mode

of operations of their counterparts in the advanced world, thereby

keeping out the majority of citizens.



''In order for African intermediaries to play a more dynamic

role in mobilising private domestic savings, it seems therefore

that they will have to begin by developing a new range of

innovative financial instruments tailored to the savings needs and

capabilities of African households ...'' notes an ECA trade and

investment report.



While the organisation feels weight should be placed on

developing more straight-forward, easy to understand, low-risk

saving instruments, governments should also establish regimes

tailored to the economic conditions and risk factors existing in

African countries. Incentives in the form of rewards for correct

behaviour by financial institutions could also fuel the change.



Practically all African states have taken steps to improve

their investment regimes so as to boost local and foreign

investment. Increased local investment tends to lead foreign

investment and overseas investors often look for local partners

with whom to enter into business ventures.



There is a vigorous renewal on the African continent. Fiscal

deficits have been reduced in a growing number of countries, money

supply has been disciplined, inflation rates are falling,

currencies are finding realistic levels, economies are recovering

and a resurgent private sector is emerging.



Growth rates over the last few years are encouraging. A growing

number of countries such as Botswana, Mauritius and Uganda

experienced average annual GDP growth of more than five percent

between 1990 and 1994.



However, some feel excessive emphasis should not be placed on

external trade or else domestic trade could continue to suffer.



'Export-led growth', which was to be heralded by the wave of

liberalisation, is still on hold as the continent extricates

itself from the stranglehold of over-concentration on primary

production -- coffee and cocoa are still the two major sources of

foreign exchange in many African countries.



''It is clear that we have yet to go a long way before we can

confidently say that we have managed to save our continent from

economic marginalisation which is still a real and potent

danger,'' said Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Kassu Yilala.

(end/ips/gm/kb/97)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 15:47:06 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Zaire

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



One of you posted the data of Mobutu Sese Seko. Do you have anything on

Laurent Kabila ? Who is he ? What is his objectives, plans for Zaire ?

Is he just a marionet for leaders in the surrounding countries, or what

? We all just concentrate on the removel of a President who has been

misleading his country for many years, but who is the successor ? We

have started that discussion now in Denmark, when we can see that

Mobutus days in power are running out.=20

Regards to all, now our Gambia-L are reconstructed-thanks. Asbj=F8rn

Nordam





------------------------------



Date: 12 May 1997 16:15:22 +0200

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: FWD: Introduction from Hamedou Drammeh

Message-ID: <post.ut33772859*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut33772859

Content-Return: Prohibited

MIME-Version: 1.0





Welcome Hamedou,



I am glad you are now a member of Gambia L. Say hello to the others.



Regards



Ba-Musa Ceesay





**/The following message is an introduction from Hamedou Drammeh/**



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From: Hamedou Drammeh <

To: "'Momodou Camara'" <

Subject: VB: my introduction

Date: Sat, 10 May 1997 21:49:08 +-200





Hallo Modou:

Thank you again for your latest note. I will try to introduce my self

here.



My name is Hamedou. I`m 46 years of age, i came from Taifa village in

the Central River Division The Gambia. I came to Sweden 1979 since

then I live here in Stockholm. During this years I have gone to many

occupational training schools. I was graduated at a technical high

school 1986 as operational technician specialized in power supply. I

was enrolled same year,at the Stockholm royal institute of technology

for Engineering course, a course I never completed, because

of family conditions. My hobby is amongst others, reading, going

out in the nature and meeting other people. My major interest is

communal work and politics. I used to be a very active member of

the Gambian organisation in Sweden. Infact I was at one time

chairman of that organization. I work at the Swedish state railway

as mechanic. I`m member of the executive section of our trade

union there. I am very glad to be in this forum.

My regards.

Hamedou



Hamedou Drammeh

Spovv{gen 41

147 33 B}lsta

Tel:0171 674 82

E-mail



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 18:21:52 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: Un-subscribe Gabriel Jatta

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Hello List Managers,

Please un-subscribe Gabriel Jatta. According to him, time with the

net has become very limited.

His e-mail address is:



Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 20:02:48 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: miscellaneous

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"



Abdou Gibba - Confucious also said "Look Before You Leap".



Alpha - At least now we agree that the constitution is flawed. That it

does give the head of state and the speaker of the house, some

extraordinary powers. You did point out some flaws in the old

constitution as well as flaws in the electoral process of that time. Fair

enough. No arguments there. But do you also agree that there were flaws in

the last elections? In the process? You said that Jammeh is learning from

Jawara, does that mean that things have not changed? Jawara has been

replaced by Jammeh? Or do you mean that he has taken it one step further?



On another note, diverting from what is obviously becoming a boring topic.



Jabou, you seem to loath armchair politics, which this mostly is. Do you

have any suggestions?



Let us learn from the past, and make sure that we do not sit back and let

the same things or worse happen again.



And Alpha, I just realised that to be offended by any criticism on my Dad

or his government would be a sign of ignorance on my part. I just hope

that it is not offensive. However thanks for enlightening me on some of

the more positive aspects of the constitution, though I still think it has

serious flaws which overshadow those positive parts.



Yours humbly,



Ebrima Jawara.



PS Ms Darboe I hope I have set the ball rolling for you...







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 21:31:32 +0200

From: Buba Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicopters

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 13:32 02.05.97 +0200, you wrote:

>The following appointments of Divisional Commissioners have been

>effected on the 17th April, 1997:-

>1. Mr Dembo Badjie - Permanent Secretary Office of the President, to

>be Commissioner, Lower River Division;

>2. Mr Pa Sallah Jagne - Former Inspector General of Police, to be

>Commissioner, Western Division;

>3. Mr. Lamin Komma - to be Commissioner, North Bank Division;

>4. Mr E.K. Sarr - to be Commissioner, Upper River division;

>

>The present Commissioner, Western Division, Retired captain A.

>Kanteh, will be posted as Commissioner to Central River Division.

>



The criteria of appointing new Divisional Commissioners and Transferring

new ones recently has question my knowledge of it's constitutionality.



In the past, before a person was appointed as commissioner, he must have a)

been a graduate, b) served a government office for a period before any

appointment took place. Furthermore, I can't recall any politically

appointed commissioner prior to Jammeh's government. Whether this pattern

of appointment was just a tradition or constitutional is yet unsure to me.

If this was constitutional, and is still is, I am questioning the legitimacy

of the appointments of Retired Captain Alhagie Kanteh as commissioner for

CRD and Pa Sallah Jagne Former Inspector General of Police as commissioner

of Western Division.



If any member of the net has grounded information on the how commissioners

are appointed according to the Gambian Constitution, I will be grateful to know.



Another issue to question is the appointment of Pa Sallah Jagne as

Commissioner in Yahya's government. Is this not the man Jammeh's Military

government accused of steeling 3000 thousand Dalasis, arrested and put into

custody for over 2 years? Is this not the same popular Ex- Senior Army

officer, whose freedom indirectly threatened the stability of Jammeh's

AFPRC government? Why would he appoint such a man to such an honourable

office in his government?



To those who have been following the political developments in The Gambia,

it came as a surprise. Pa Sallah Jagne is known to be a hard working man

both as a Junior and Senior Officer in the Armed Forces. Among the soldiers

and ex. soldiers, he's was given the nick name **NYING DOKUWO** a slogan

word in Mandingka meaning - this job. - cause he used to work too hard and

made everyone under his command work even harder. His efficiency as

commissioner is not doubted but one begins to think about the circumstances

which led to his appointment. I thank Momodou Camera for updating us on

these appointments and inviting the net members for their opinions on the

questions and doubts I've raised.



Regards....---- Si Jama



Buba Njie

Institute of Economics

University of Bergen

Norway











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 17:19:55 -0400

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: The Gambia: Into the Future

Message-ID: <



I must say that I am impressed by the nature of recent discussions on politics in the Gambia even though there are times that some issues become too personal. I think that the nature of politics is that there will always be those "pro-" or "anti-" depending on who you support.



I would thank Alfa for for his detailed article. Reading through though, I come to ask myself and perhaps the list members a few questions.



How do we measure our sucess as we all aspire to see a "free for all, fair for all democracy" in our beloved country? Do we gauge our success by how much we put down Jammeh or Jawara or how much we can do for the Gambian people? Put in another way, can we measure our success when we put greater attention to who we support than what we support?



Should constitutionality of political activities assume importance over their ethics?



Is there any mechanism available in the Gambia that can be used to avoid abuses and excess?



Is the Gambia or Gambians ready to participate in "free and fair political activities given our socio-economic situation? I mean given that the government of the day eventually controls the lives of almost every Gambian i.e. employment, education and security how much freedom do people have in political association?





Malanding jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 19:57:35 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The Gambia: Into the Future

Message-ID: <



ni,8hkjl8oujyhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhk\=



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 21:18:03 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the military

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ALPHA ROBINSON wrote:

>

> On the draft constitution and the military

>

> The objective of this article is to demystify the assertions which

> have been made over and over again on the list, that the constitution

> is a military constitution. This article is meant to be objective but



I do not think it has been asserted that the constitution is a "military

constitution". In fact Mr. Jawara, who I believe seemed to have brought

up the subject, stated:



> > Was it not evident to all parties contesting the elections last year that

> > the constitution was tailor made for the AFPRC/APRC.



There is a difference here. While you make a compelling case as to why

the constitution is not a military one, I don't see any evidence in

this article that disproves the contention that is being made here and

of which I have previously furnished some evidence.



> Constitutional and Electoral review accompanied by a civic education

> Programme. On March 31 1995 the Constitution Review Commission decree

> came into force, giving the Commission a mandate to formulate

> proposals for a draft constitution for the Gambia by taking into

> consideration the adequacies and inadequacies of the provisions of the

> 1970 Constitution and THE VIEWS AND COMMENTS OF MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL

> PUBLIC INCLUDING PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS. In other words you and I

> could have sent in proposals ( I would not ask whether you did)!. In a



Here is where evidence of the AFPRC's overbearing hand in the formation

of the draft and its revision comes into play.



The AFPRC had a Programme for Rectification and Transition to Democratic

Rule that stated clearly, even in the revised two year programme, that

once a draft was made public, a Constitution Congress or Assembly would

be formed to publicly debate the draft and form a revised draft that

would be put to vote in National Referendum. This never happened.

Instead, it was declared that proposals or suggestions be sent to the an

office at the Ministry of Justice, which was an arm of the military

government and not independent.



That process, in my view, was not in line with one that was supposed to

be independent of the Council. There was no system of accountability on

these suggestions/proposals or how they would (or would not) be

implemented. In case you would like to know, I tried in vain to find out

exactly how to submit my suggestion but was unable to.



In the public debates, as I stated earlier, there was overwhelming

agreement, for example, that provisions for presidential term limits of

at least two terms should have been included but never was. Instead, a

provision was added that set an age limit. Where that came from, God

only knows, although there was talk that the Council put in the clause

to prevent some former political leaders from running in the future. I

listened very carefully to the various programmes on the constitution,

from Radio 1 FM to The Gambia TV, and I never heard about the need for

age limits to be included. Ironically, the Chairman of Provisional

Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC), who was young enough to help to

run the electoral process and work on the constitution, was too old to

run for President!



> comfortably asserting? Lets take stock objectively! In the days of

> Jawara was it not the ministry of local government and land which ran

> electoral affairs? Certainly there was NO INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL

> COMMISSION. Those who were responsible for registering voters and

> organising elections were the very people contesting elections from

> the advantageous end, IN POWER! Voters long dead were still on

> registraton lists. To get a voters card you did not even have to be



This is true but one has to take a closer look at the independence of

the PIEC. Did they really have the teeth to implement their total

agenda given the circumstances that prevailed, primarily that a military

government was in place. When they suggested that they were considering

moving the referendum and election dates, they balked after a couple of

public comments by the Council. When the Commission complained about

the fairness in the coverage of the elections at the state owned media,

all they seemed to be able to do was, well, complain.



Another interesting fact is that the PIEC stated that after the

registration period, lists of registered voters would be posted in the

various constituencies for verification. Members of a constituency

could check the lists and go to a PIEC office if they found any of the

entries suspect; that is, someone being registered where they were not

supposed to. This was to counter a practice that the PPP was alleged

to have been involved in where voters from their stronger constituencies

were registered in weaker ones. This verification process never took

place and not surprisingly, but perhaps wrongly, allegations have been

made after the Presidential elections that many of the registered

voters, specifically those of Jola heritage, were in fact from the

Cassemance region.



Let me make it clear that I am not putting down the PIEC. I think,

given circumstances beyond their control, they have done a very good

job. My point is that there independence was not as full as it would

seem and even the PIEC Vice Chairman, Bishop Johnson, eluded to this on

one of his appearances on TV.



I agree, we have come a long way from the PPP days but I think the

preceding comments and those that others and myself have made offers

some proof that this constitution was tailor made to suit the needs of

the A(F)PRC. I would suggest that these comments be addressed.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 21:26:46 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the military

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Camara, Momodou wrote:



> Here is an article from the FOROYAA issue of 1-8 May, 1997:

> *********************************************************************

> MR. KEMESENG JAMMEH'S PROTEST BEFORE THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY And The

> Speaker's Reply

[..]

> *********************************************************************

> According to the FOROYAA Supplement of the 27 April 1997 ( on the

> sitting of the National Assembly); in answer to a question raised by

> Mr Abu K. Kassama on the amount and the source of funding covering the

> major projects implemented since July 22, 1994, the Secretary of State

> indicated that the amount involved is equivalent to D737 million.

>

> "Hence, it should be clear that constitutional and democratic

> structures provide the best guarantee to ensure transparency and

> accountability"



D737 million! Does anyone have more information on this?



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 01:51:46 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: [Fwd: Software Sneak Peek]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------A72EBDA0E73DADC0AA4E9585"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------A72EBDA0E73DADC0AA4E9585

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





--------------A72EBDA0E73DADC0AA4E9585

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Received: from capone.excite.com (capone.excite.com [198.3.98.144])

by belize.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id VAA08264

for <

From:

Received: (from cafe@localhost)

by capone.excite.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) id VAA27503

for

Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 21:01:03 -0700 (PDT)

Message-Id: <

To:

Errors-To:

Reply-To:

Subject: Software Sneak Peek





Greetings from Excite! You are receiving this message because you're a

valued member of the Excite Talk! community. We'd like you to help us test

a new feature that will change communication on the Internet!



Our new feature is called Excite PAL. It is a free and private instant

messaging service between you and a network of online friends that you

select. You can send and receive instant messages to and from other users

of this network, from anywhere on the Internet. You can choose who is in

your network, and who sees you when you are online.



Becoming a "beta tester" for a new product is easy and very cool: you get a

sneak peek at our new software, you give us your feedback, and we chase out

the bugs and make improvements based on your recommendations. Then, when

the software is released to the general public, you'll have bragging rights

because YOU helped improve it!



Download the software from the URL below and start the testing right away.

Please give us your feedback so that we can improve the software to meet

your needs.



http://pal.excite.com/pal.html



As you use the software and add people to your list, please forward this

message to them so they can participate in this exciting new opportunity to

communicate on the Net.



Many thanks for your contribution in our ever-growing community,



The Excite Staff







--------------A72EBDA0E73DADC0AA4E9585--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 08:00:45 +100

From: "FATOV KHAN" <

To:

Subject: Re: unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



HI,

WILL YOU PLEASE TAKE ME OFF THE LIST BECAUSE I AM CURRENTLY BUSY WITH

EXAMS AND CANNOT CHECK MY E-MAIL.

FATOU KHAN



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 23:46:27 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



Fatou Khan has been unsubscribed as requested.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 03:40:59 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Information about the ALD.

Message-ID: <



Hi Everyone,



Can someone please sent me the programs or events taking place during the

ALD.

I live in california and I am planning to attend this year.

It would make things much more easier if I have the programs of all the

events

talking place.

I am very excited that I would be able to make it this year especially all

the positive

discussions about the ALD that read on the Gambia-l.

Again as I understood it the best place to meet old friends.



Lamin Touray.

E-Mail:



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 15:06:05 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: miscellaneous

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Ebrima Jawara, you wrote:



>Abdou Gibba - Confucious also said "Look Before You Leap".



This is exactly what most Gambians have been doing for almost the past 21/2

yrs, and certainly they've seen enough to make them leap. If any one

objectively check and balance all aspects of Gambian politics (+ & -) from

1965-94 against 1994-97, the hard truth shall always be revealed even if one

chooses to ignore it. But of course everyone has the right to belief what

ever one wants to belief.



Respectfully,

::)))Abdou Oujimai









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 11:24:33 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicopters

Message-ID: <



Buba,



My humble opinion concerning the appointment of Pa Sallah Jagne as Division

Commissioner is tgat it is a savvy political move by Jammeh. The guy is hard

working , has military connections and perhaps has some influence and loyalty

from some aspects of the military as well as the general populace. It would

be to Jammeh's advantage to have him aboard rather than as an adversary

especially after having detained him for some two years.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 11:41:27 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: miscellaneous

Message-ID: <



Ebrima,

I loathe arm-chair politics if it becomes the only thing engaged in without

any active participation to bring about positive change. However, l do

realize that discussion of the issues among us is the only way we can learn

about the things that we need to change. Let us discuss, but let us also have

plans to actively participate in our government in order to make that

difference. We cannot make any changes or actively challenge any policies

etc out here. l just want everyone to keep this in mind and to begin to

formulate how and when to venture back. Someone made a comment that because

the government is the major source of employment, this essentially ties

people's hands in terms of exercising their political opinion etc. This is

true to a large extent and l think that this is where a lot of us can bring

about an end to this by starting businesses which in turn will generate

private sector jobs.This will free people to voice their opinions publicly as

well as actively participate in the political process without fear of losing

their means of earning a living. It will also allow those business owners to

contribute funds to candidates or parties of their choice allowing these

parties to compete on an even keel with any incombent government candidate as

far as funds, exposure etc.



Jabou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 19:49:49 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Reconnaissance or curtesy call?

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"



Sometime in April of this year, a man was spotted outside the residence of

deposed president Jawara, in Sussex, England. He was approached by a

member of the president's household who asked him if he wanted to see

someone. He said that he was in the area and thought he might as well pop

in and say hello. When

asked to come inside, he said he had second thoughts as someone might

see him and report him to his superiors in Banjul. He said he would

come back at a later date. He left for his vehicle (which had

diplomatic number plates). His car just happened to be parked a few

streets away. The gentleman was one Mr. Baba Saho, first secretary of the

Gambia High Comission in London (and allegedly a high ranking agent in the

NIA). Later that day, an annonymous caller from the high comission

informed the former presiednt that Mr Saho had asked to be taken to

straight to his

(Jawara's ) residence. Mr Saho did not break any laws, in that he did

not tresspass or cause harm to anyone. However, given the circumstances,



Mr. Saho is with the NIA (Allegedly);

His car was parked a few streets away;

He was about to leave when he was spotted;

He refused to come in;

He apparently requested to be driven straight to the former president's

home;



The police had to be involved, as well as the Foreign and Commonwealth

Office.



Is the Gambia Government scared of Jawara?

What possible threat can Jawara be?

Was it a warning?



On another note, I was in the States in the summer of 1996. I met Mr

Tombong Saidy, he seemed a rather nice chap. I was shocked to hear that he

was recalled/expelled? Does anyone on the list, or Mr Saidy himself

explain why he was expelled/recalled? Is there some secret agenda against

Gambian diplomats in America? We have another distinguished diplomat

serving time (one very patriotic Gambian - Mr Sisoho). What is going on?



Stay patriotic,



Ebrima Jawara.





------------------------------



Date: 13 May 1997 21:12:16 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 08-May-97 ***



Title: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch Peace Initiative



By Remi Oyo



ABUJA, May 8 (IPS) - The myriad crises affecting Africa have led

the continent's first ladies to launch an initiative aimed at

increasing their role in alleviating African problems.



They pledged in a 15-point declaration issued at the end of a

May 5-7 meeting of the Bureau of First Ladies in Africa that they

would engage in humanitarian activities to alleviate the effects

of war.



They also stated that they wanted to be included in peace

missions sent by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the

United Nations to conflict areas on the continent.



The First Ladies aim to help mobilise resources for

humanitarian work and are committed to promoting initiatives to

''enhance peace in our respective countries and assist in on-going

conflict prevention, management and resolution efforts'',

according to the declaration, read out by Maryam Abacha, wife of

Nigerian Head of State and Chair of the Bureau.



The meeting was attended by First Ladies from 19 African

countries, including Namibia, Ghana, Gabon, the Gambia, Sierra

Leone, Angola, Chad, Tanzania and Liberia, represented by Interim

President Ruth Perry.



Some of the First Ladies will present a detailed report of the

meeting -- which also condemned child labour, the use of children

as soldiers, child prostitution and the use of landmines -- at the

June summit of the OAU in Harare, Zimbabwe.



Nine programmes are to be pursued vigorously by the women,

including the formation of a Committee of Mediators to respond to

the crises and emergencies that threaten peace and stability in

Africa, according to Maryam Abacha.



Speaking at the meeting's opening ceremony, OAU Secretary-

General Salim Ahmed Salim said: ''We at the OAU are ready to do

whatever is within our means to facilitate such a mission which we

believe would contribute to the search for peace and national

reconciliation in countries which are currently at conflict.''



He pledged that the OAU would also ''do everything within our

means to facilitate efforts to prevent, manage and resolve

conflict and stop tragedies within the continent''.



UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan also pledged UN support in a

message relayed by his special adviser on gender, Angela King. He

said the First Ladies' initiative had come at a time when the

continent was crippled by wars of monumental proportions.



In speech after speech, participants in the meeting denounced

the crises in Africa, ranging from hunger to war.



Maryam Abacha called for an independent African approach in

resolving such crises to alleviate the work of international

humanitarian bodies ''who struggle to feed and clothe the millions

of our fellow citizens suffering in refugee and rehabilitation

camps''.



Her suggestions included the establishment of an African

community bank to promote rural development and an independent

African television station for public enlightenment.



Elizabeth Diouf, wife of Senegal's president, pledged the

support of Senegalese women to the promotion of peace. She

described the Abuja meeting as the beginning of a crusade against

all forms of intolerance.



For Nana Rawlings of Ghana, the Abuja meeting was aimed at

tapping the full potential of Africa's women.



Except for some mention in the print and electronic media, the

Abuja meeting generated little enthusiasm in this nation pre-

occupied with some of the ills the First Ladies referred to.



One female human rights activist told IPS by telephone from the

western city of Benin that ''the summit, in my own opinion, paid

lip service to peace in Africa because throughout their

deliberations, the causes of strifes in Africa were not

discussed''.



The activist, who did not want her name mentioned, said ''most

wars in the continent are caused by the lust for power by the

leaders, a strong determination to perpetrate themselves in office

and failure to accept defeat in elections''.



The First Ladies' declaration should have contained ''strong

condemnation for such actions of African leaders while

representations should also be sent to those leaders guilty of

causing wars'', she argued, adding: ''Perhaps such condemnation is

difficult because some of the First Ladies are beneficiaries of

some of the causes I have underlined.''



Sophie Oluwole, lecturer in the Department of Philosophy at the

University of Lagos, also criticised the First Ladies' Summit,

saying it was their husbands who were involved in the struggle

for political power that causes the crises.



''They are not even involved in governance, so what is the

basis for the meeting. Their places are in the homes,'' Oluwole

argued. (end/ips/ro/kb/97).





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-WOMEN/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 00:54:41 +0100 (BST)

From: Ebrima Jawara <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Unsubscribe Ebrima Jawara.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"



To the list coordinator,



Please unsubscribe me, I start finals in a week, and will not have a lot

of time to be checking my mail.

It has been an honour, and a pleasure.



Best regards to all the list members.



Ebrima Jawara.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 09:20:42 +0200

From:

To: Ebrima Jawara <

Subject: Re: Unsubscribe Ebrima Jawara.

Message-ID: <19970514082152.AAB50758@LOCALNAME>



Ebrima has been unsubscribed as requested.





On 14 May 97 at 0:54, Ebrima Jawara wrote:



> To the list coordinator,

>

> Please unsubscribe me, I start finals in a week, and will not have a

> lot of time to be checking my mail. It has been an honour, and a

> pleasure.

>

> Best regards to all the list members.

>

> Ebrima Jawara.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 11:15:08 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970514101556.AAA8974@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Momodou S. Sidibeh has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l Mr. Sidibeh, we look forward to your contributions. Please

send an introduction of yourself to:





Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 15:09:45 +0200

From: Omar Gaye d3a <

To:

Subject: unsubscribe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



list coordinators,



Please unsubscribe me. I'm currently busy with eksams and project work.

It has been a pleasure to be with you.



Best regards to all the group members.



Omar



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 15:16:32 +0200

From: "Bahary Dukuray" <

To: <

Subject: Observer Online

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="----=_NextPart_000_01BC6079.CE0562A0"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



------=_NextPart_000_01BC6079.CE0562A0

Content-Type: text/plain;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Hello everyone.

I think we misunderstad each other.

Because agreement was to bring Observer Online and not to pass mail each =

other.



Best regards to all the list members

Bahary Dukuray.





------=_NextPart_000_01BC6079.CE0562A0

Content-Type: text/html;

charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD W3 HTML 3.2//EN">

<HTML>

<HEAD>

<META content=3Dtext/html;charset=3Diso-8859-1 =

http-equiv=3DContent-Type>

<META content=3D'"Trident 4.71.0544.0"' name=3DGENERATOR>



</HEAD>

<BODY>

<P><FONT face=3DArial size=3D2>Hello everyone.</FONT>



<P><FONT face=3DArial size=3D2>I think we misunderstad each =

other.</FONT>



<P><FONT face=3DArial size=3D2>Because agreement was to bring Observer =

Online and=20

not to pass mail each other.</FONT>



<P><FONT face=3DArial size=3D2></FONT>



<P><FONT face=3DArial size=3D2>Best regards to all the list =

members</FONT>



<P><FONT face=3DArial size=3D2>Bahary Dukuray.</FONT></P>



</BODY></HTML>



------=_NextPart_000_01BC6079.CE0562A0--





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 09:58:12 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the military

Message-ID: <





Can someone please explain to me why the speaker has made it a principle not

to speak to the press about national assembly matters. Don't the people have

a right to know? What good are all the safeguards built into the constitution

if in-office conferences are called and no one is told what was discussed and

why certain things being challenged cannot be pursued anymore? Am l missing

something here or is it normal to put down all the right things in the

constitution and then find ways to circumvent them.Someone please help me

understand this.



Jabou



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 10:59:43 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the military

Message-ID: <





Can onyone who has a copy of the new constitution please e-mail me and l'll

arrange for them to send me a copy. Thanks. I know that my comments on the

constitution are not meant to say that the previous one was better. Lord

knows that all we observed in the previous regime was enough for anyone to

plainly see that no matter what kind of constitution we had, it's existance

did not mean a damn thing to those who were pillaging our country. From what

l have now gathered in discussions on the L, especially the piece by Alpha

Robinson, it seems that the constitution we have now is setting us off to a

very good stride towards true democracy. However, as citizens, we still

reserve the right to scutinize and criticize where we see inconsistencies

because this is what will allow us to ensure that we do not revert back to a

situation where little by little, the laws set down are disregarded or

overlooked .



Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 19:07:14 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Observer Online

Message-ID: <19970514180806.AAA61406@LOCALNAME>



You can read the Observer issues at:

http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer



Momodou Camara





On 14 May 97 at 15:16, Bahary Dukuray wrote:



> Hello everyone.

> I think we misunderstad each other.

> Because agreement was to bring Observer Online and not to pass mail

> each other.

>

> Best regards to all the list members

> Bahary Dukuray.

>

>

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 13:27:15 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



Dear friends of the Gambia listserve, just a note requesting to terminate my

subscription. I will resubscribe in August. I am about to return to The

Gambia (in a mere two weeks) where I will continue my work at Buiba. I will

miss you all (though I have not been a substantial contributor due to

limitations in time). Steve Fox



------------------------------



Date: 14 May 1997 19:39:06 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ LIBERIA:

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 10-May-97 ***



Title: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ LIBERIA: Residents Gripped By Election

Panic



By Attes Johnson



MONROVIA, May 8 (IPS) -- As the May 30 date for the Liberian

general elections draws near, a wave of panic has gripped the

capital city.



Most Monrovians are not looking forward to the elections,

slated to usher in a new government for the West African nation

that has been embroiled in conflict since 1989.



Those with the financial means to do so have set up camp at

airline offices booking flights out of the country. ''On a daily

basis, the offices of airlines and travel agencies are overcrowded

with people with the financial power, who are booking in advance

for their relatives just in case fighting breaks out,'' said an

official in the revenue department at the Ministry of Finance.



''The sale of air tickets for the month of May realised

attractive revenue,'' the official added.



Many businesses have started to close their doors two hours

earlier -- at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. -- and prices of most goods

change daily as instability within the financial market sets in

ahead of the elections.



Parents too have decided to flout the government school

calendar and many teachers are turning up for classes with no

pupils to teach.



Last month, for example, parents stormed a preparatory school

in Paynesville, a Monrovian suburb, to inform the school

authorities that they were pulling their children out of school

until after the May 30 elections. Schools throughout the capital

have reported similar action by parents.



''These warlords are determine to continue to hold us hostage

and loot the resources of the country and will not resist until

they take hold of the Presidency,'' said one concerned parent.

''The fact that they would do anything to eliminate anyone who

stands in their way means we may witness another round of carnage

in our populated city.''



''It is better for my children and myself to be together at

home so that if there is another outbreak of factional fighting in

the city, I will not have to look here and there for any of my

kids,'' said one mother. ''If we have to die together then that's

God's wish,'' she added.



Last Friday (May 2), the Ministry of Education warned on the

government-owned radio that schools should not stop conducting

classes. There are 23 schools owned and operated by the Monrovia

Consolidated School System, established in 1964 to catr for low-

income earners. And, there are less than 70 private scools.



Residents say that rather than adopting a strict tone with the

schools, the government should take note of the parents concern

for their children's safety during the run-up to the elections.



''What kind of government is careless with the very people's

lives they claim to be protecting. We saw how we were assured that

there would be no fighting in Monrovia, only to realise a wave of

terror that rained on us on Apr. 6 last year,'' said a street

peddler.



Last April, warring factions became engaged in a conflict that

displaced large numbers of civilians, some of whom took refuge in

embassy compounds.



Despite the residents' fears, plans for the elections are still

moving ahead. The Liberian police are receiving election security

training through assistance from the International Criminal

Investigation Training Assistance Programme of the United States'

Department of Justice and the West African Peacekeeping Forces

(ECOMOG).



Five hundred candidates were selected for the training

programme, and the first group began their instruction on Apr. 28,

while the second group will start Thursday (May 8).



According to a release from the United States Information

Service (USIS) here, the purpose of the training exercise is to

prepar selected men and women from the police to inter-operate

jointly with ECOMOG forces in providing security at polling sites

during the elections.



The transitional government -- which includes representatives

of the various factions -- is to provide 20 percent of the 12

million U.S. Dollars required to hold the elections, while the

international community has agreed to foot the rest of the bill.



The United States Chief of Mission to Liberia last week

informed the transitional government that the United States will

provide six million U.S. Dollars for the forthcoming elections,

which will be channeled through the U.S.-based International

Foundation of Election Systems (IFES).



According to a source close to the U.S. embassy here, IFES will

provide technical and administrative support to Liberia's

Independent Elections Commission (INCOM), the main body

supervising the elections.



Liberia's transitional government has released 75,000 U.S.

Dollars as its first initial contribution to INCOM. ''All efforts

are being exerted to give priority to the forthcoming elections

scheduled for May 30 this year,'' the Ministry of Information

Cultural Affairs and Tourism said in an Apr. 30 press release.

(end/ips/aj/pm97)





Origin: Amsterdam//IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ LIBERIA/

----



[c] 1997, InterPress Third World NA:

Message-ID: <APC&

Date: 13 May 1997 16:18:03 -0800 (PST)

X-Gateway:

Lines: 132





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 21:52:01 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

From: Yaikah

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 14/05/97 16:46

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gambia-l,

I think that the statement made by Sophie Oluwole, a lecturer in

the dept. of philosophy at the university of Lagos, that "the first

ladies have no hand in governance and that they belong at home!!! was

preposterous and especially sad coming from an educated woman. If

anything, they should be applauded and encouraged. Here we have

african women in positions of power who can hopefully make a

difference and should be commended for taking such an initiative. I

will agree with some of her points though that they should have

stressed the obsession of some african leaders with power and their

desire to amass as much wealth as possible. Personally, i feel that

if properly handled, this organization can go a long way. Miss

Oluwole's statement was a bit too harsh, I think. Some feedback

please especially from the women in this forum.



Yaikah



---forwarded mail END---



--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 14:09:59 -0500

From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <

To: Gambia-L:@madison.tec.wi.us

Subject: So long

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



List Members and Managers,

I am saying so long to you all. I completed my grad. program at University

of Wisconsin- Madison last December. They cancelled my e-mail privilege that

I had as a student in February. I signed on again as a student in computer

science at the Madison Area Technical College (MATC). The MATC e-mail

privilege too is about to be terminated as I have finished that one semester

computer class and saying bye to the MATC too. I won't sign on again until I

get back to Gambia hopefully in the very near future (hoping Tombong will

succeed in bringing AOL or other agency to replace Compuserve) or, god

forbid, if I get stuck in Madison and unable to go.

It was great being here. From the humble beginnings in Fall 1995 (with Katim

Touray and myself here) great stides have been made. The hard work and

sacrifice of the managers should be highly commended.So to all especially

Malanding; Abdu (at Columbia) and Sarian-the twosome who almost punched me

in heated debates we had- it's been fun. You guys are great. Let no one

succeeed in making you feel otherwise.

Thanks

Mostafa.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 14:18:41 -0500

From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <

To: "Gambia-l:The Gambia and related Issues Mailing List"<

Subject: Not unsubscribing yet

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



List Managers,

My earlier message was a "so Long" but it is not an "unsubscribe". Until I

know what happens in the next two to three weeks, keep me on even though my

chances of reading the mail are slim.

Thanks y'all.

Mostafa





------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 23:13:07 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: The Observer Online: Additional Demo Issues

Message-ID: <19970514221359.AAA13974@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

The rest of April issues of the Daily Observer are now in place

and can be found at:

http://www.xsite.net/~c3p0/observer



We are still taking names of potential subscribers so if you are

interested in being included, just send an email to:

mcamara@post3.tele.dk



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 20:05:33 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assets

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assets



Copyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.



By Elif Kaban

GENEVA (Reuter) - Zairian rebels have asked Switzerland to freeze

the huge assets of President Mobutu Sese Seko and the Swiss, under

pressure about the morality of its dealings, have agreed to consider the

request.

U.N. officials say Mobutu's fortune in Switzerland -- $4 billion,

according to Swiss media -- could be a key factor in the crisis gripping

his vast, mineral-rich Central African state, where the cancer-stricken

president is under international pressure to step down to avert a

threatened rebel assault on the capital Kinshasa.

The future of his vast wealth has been mentioned "informally"

during Mobutu's inconclusive negotiations with rebel leader Laurent

Kabila, senior U.N. officials say.

But, in a further twist, some Swiss are warning that the haven this

country provides for huge sums acquired by Mobutu and other African

dictators could turn into another banking scandal, compounding the pain

of recent disclosures about dealings with Nazi Germany.

Mobutu and Kabila were expected to meet again Wednesday on a South

African ship in Congo but the talks were delayed because the rebel

leader refused to board the ship unless it was in international waters.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said Wednesday the demand for an asset

freeze came from the interim public prosecutor in the rebel-controlled

city of Lumumbashi.

"This request is now being examined," said spokeswoman Yasmine

Shatila. "If it is judged valid and in compliance with relevant

regulations, the appropriate measures of judicial assistance will be

examined."

Switzerland previously said it would consider a request to freeze

Mobutu's assets only if it came from the Zairian government. Its Federal

Banking Commission had said a search among selected banks had found no

trace of the money.

But in a sign of Swiss nervousness over moral issues, the Federal

Banking Commission is now extending the search to all banks.

The Commission said Wednesday that it was giving all Swiss banks,

numbering more than 400, until May 30 to report if they or any of their

branches or offices abroad had any accounts of Mobutu or people or

companies associated with him.

"The government has expressed a desire for a complete search

addressed to all banks," its president, Kurt Hauri, said.

Swiss media say Mobutu's fortune is spread among secret accounts in

Switzerland where he also owns a luxury villa in Lausanne and his son

has had business dealings.

Switzerland's public announcement on the rebel request, coupled

with the new bank search ordered for Mobutu's funds, could give the

Zairian ruler a chance to get out any money he might have in the country

while there is time.

Some government critics, however, estimate that the issue of

Mobutu's wealth will explode into yet another Swiss banking scandal.

Despite official denials of close ties between the disgraced

Zairian leader and the Swiss, Swiss media have been revealing what is

apparently the contrary.

A call to the Swiss Commercial Registry office in the canton of

Valais revealed that Mobutu's son Kongolo had registered a company in

the town of Martigny, named "Yoshad," in May 1995.

The company's recorded activities included importing, exporting

agricultural commerce and "show business."

The German-language Swiss newspaper Sonntags Zeitung said at the

weekend that Kongolo used Swiss banks to transact big deals for the

trading firm's exports of tons of commodities like diamonds, gold and

copper for its own account.

It said Kongolo had close ties to Switzerland, where it said he

attended school, regularly sold diamonds in person, had friendly links

with Geneva financiers and routinely told clients to transfer money to a

Swiss account, possibly in Lausanne.

The French-speaking daily, 24 Heures, published a copy of a letter

signed by Kongolo regarding a shipment of "yellow metal" from Zaire and

addressed to a client in Gambia. The letter asked the client to make the

payment into a Swiss bank account.

A joint press release from Third World lobby groups, Action on

Swiss-Third World Finances and Statement of Bern, urged the government

to act quickly to freeze Mobutu's wealth.

"It is clear that a decision to block accounts is urgently needed,

all the more so because a large part of Mobutu's liquid assets are still

supposed to be in Swiss banks," it said.

Portugal, where Mobutu also owns property, including a villa in the

southern Algarve region, said Wednesday it had received no request to

freeze his assets.

REUTER



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 20:44:57 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-05-14 15:47:56 EDT,

Camara) writes:



<< Some feedback

please especially from the women in this forum. >>



HI,



I think even the EDUCATED men need to contribute to this debate. It could be

that MR O, is literate, but not educated ( there is a difference). So why be

surprise about such statements.



Just look at the IRON LADY's rules, and see the importance of women in this

world of politics. It might be the remedy for the troubles in Africa. Since

the men can not pull it together.



mj

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

Sender:

Reply-to:

To: GAMBIA-L@,

Mailing List), @

Date: 97-05-14 15:47:56 EDT



---forwarded mail START---

From: Yaikah

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 14/05/97 16:46

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gambia-l,

I think that the statement made by Sophie Oluwole, a lecturer in

the dept. of philosophy at the university of Lagos, that "the first

ladies have no hand in governance and that they belong at home!!! was

preposterous and especially sad coming from an educated woman. If

anything, they should be applauded and encouraged. Here we have

african women in positions of power who can hopefully make a

difference and should be commended for taking such an initiative. I

will agree with some of her points though that they should have

stressed the obsession of some african leaders with power and their

desire to amass as much wealth as possible. Personally, i feel that

if properly handled, this organization can go a long way. Miss

Oluwole's statement was a bit too harsh, I think. Some feedback

please especially from the women in this forum.



Yaikah



---forwarded mail END---



--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara











------------------------------





GAMBIA-L Digest 68Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re:US companies in Zaire!!!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 2) Re: FWD: Introduction from Hamedou Drammehby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 3) On the draft constitution and the militaryby "ALPHA ROBINSON" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 4) Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 5) RE: INTRODUCTION (MR.DRAMMEH)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 6) Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)7) Re: # of primary schools.by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)8) new email addressby Alias431@aol.com 9) Re: GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA (fwd)by SAJOKONO@aol.com 10) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)11) Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 12) testby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 13) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)14) Constitution once again.by Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk 15) Re: Constitution once again.by "ALPHA ROBINSON" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 16) Re:US companies in Zaire!!!by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 17) Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Looking Inward to Bby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)18) Zaireby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 19) FWD: Introduction from Hamedou Drammehby "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no 20) Un-subscribe Gabriel Jattaby mmjeng@image.dk 21) miscellaneousby Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk 22) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicoptersby Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no 23) The Gambia: Into the Futureby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 24) Re: The Gambia: Into the Futureby JawaraB@aol.com 25) Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 26) Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 27) [Fwd: Software Sneak Peek]by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 28) Re: unsubscribeby "FATOV KHAN" < 0702fk@nov.jtp.brock.dk 29) Unsubscribeby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)30) Information about the ALD.by TOURAY1@aol.com 31) Re: miscellaneousby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 32) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicoptersby Gunjur@aol.com 33) Re: miscellaneousby Gunjur@aol.com 34) Reconnaissance or curtesy call?by Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk 35) Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch Pby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)36) Unsubscribe Ebrima Jawara.by Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk 37) Re: Unsubscribe Ebrima Jawara.by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)38) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)39) unsubscribeby Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no 40) Observer Onlineby "Bahary Dukuray" < bdukuray@login.eunet.no 41) Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryby Gunjur@aol.com 42) Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryby Gunjur@aol.com 43) Re: Observer Onlineby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)44) unsubscribeby fox_steven@venus.nmhu.edu 45) Fwd: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ LIBERIA:by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)46) First Ladies Launch P -Replyby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)47) So longby Mostafa Jersey Marong < mmarong@madison.tec.wi.us 48) Not unsubscribing yetby Mostafa Jersey Marong < mmarong@madison.tec.wi.us 49) newsby Bahary Dukuray < bdukuray@login.eunet.no 50) The Observer Online: Additional Demo Issuesby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)51) Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assetsby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 52) Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby MJagana@aol.com 53) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 54) Re: Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assetsby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 55) Re: So longby madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 56) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 57) Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 58) Women in powerby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 59) Re: Observer Onlineby S Njie < S.Njie@commonwealth.int 60) Re: Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assetsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 61) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 62) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 63) Clash of two cultures (fwd)by madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 64) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 65) Re: Information about the ALD.by MSarr27100@aol.com 66) [Fwd: PRESS ON CONTINENT 'BLOODIED BUT UNBOWED,' AFRICAN PUBLISHER SAYS]by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 67) Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no 68) Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 69) RE: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 70) PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v THE GAMBIAN NATIONAL SQUAD (Sunday 16th MAY 1997)by "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 71) Re: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v THE GAMBIAN NATIONAL SQUAD (Sunday 16th MAby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)72) Re: Fwd: First Spousesby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 73) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)74) new member subcription requestby ndeye marie njie < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu >,75) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 76) Re: Appointment of divisional Commissionby "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.telemax.no 77) Re: Fwd: First Spousesby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 78) Re: Fwd: First Spousesby binta@iuj.ac.jp 79) Brief self-introductionby "Momodou S Sidibeh" < momodou.sidibeh@stockholm.mail.telia.com 80) Re: First Ladies Launch P -Replyby Gunjur@aol.com 81) Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an Americanby Darkstar < darkstar@is.com.na 82) Fwd: Gotchya !!!!!!by Alias431@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 16:23:48 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:US companies in Zaire!!!Message-ID: < 199705110718.QAA04488@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIA sheer disrespect for the people of Zaire, or a simplicity of themind? While Mobutu has presumably lost the confidence of hiscountrymen, recognising Kabila's movement as a legitimate govt. isindeed regrettable. Where does this leave us?Lamin Drammeh.U.S. Company To Invest 21 Billion Dollars in ZaireMay 9, 1997Musengwa Kayaya, PANA CorrespondentLUBUMBASHI, Zaire (PANA) - A U.S. mining company, America Mineral Fields Inc., says it has signed contractsof 21 billion dollars with the rebel Alliance Of Democratic Forces For the Liberation of Congo (Zaire), under whichit will work with the local Gecamines Company to mine zinc at Kipushi and copper at Kolwezi in the southernShaba region.The deal was disclosed by the company's Director of Finance, Earl Young, who arrived in Lubumbashi on Fridayleading a group of international financiers interested in investing in Zaire's mining industry.Young told PANA in Lubumbashi that the contract was part of his company's programme to expand mining activityin Zaire and neighbouring countries.He said America Mineral Fields Inc. has also won an exploration contract for minerals in the Solwezi area innorth-western Zambia, close to the Zairean Kipushi zinc mine. Young said that satellite pictures of the Zambiansite indicated the presence of minerals, possibly copper, cobalt or zinc.He added that if the Zambian reserves proved to be viable, the American company would consider the launchingof cross-border mining projects.Young's group of financiers have come to examine further prospects of investment in Zaire's vast mineral industry,which includes copper and cobalt in Shaba, diamonds in Kasai and the Kivu provinces, and gold in various partsof the country.These areas are now in the control of Kabila's ADFL, whose minister of mines, Florent Kambale Kabila Mututulo,told PANA on Friday in Lubumbashi that the new government intended to woo foreign investment to the miningindustry to help rehabilitate operations and increase production.He said the country's mining industry was currently operating at only 10 percent capacity and that full productioncould be achieved within the next two years under the current re-investment programme.Kabila's ADFL accuses Mobutu's regime of running down the country's mining industry which he allegedly used asa source of personal wealth.Mututulo said the ADFL had started compiling figures of mineral production in the country by thegovernment-owned Gecamines and other companies.Recently, Kabila sacked the Mobutu-appointed Chief Executive of Gecamines, as part of the programme toresuscitate the country's mining industry.Kabila's forces, who are fighting to remove Mobutu from 32 years of power, last week captured the SouthernShaba region, the heart of Zaire's mining industry.------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 May 1996 13:50:12 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FWD: Introduction from Hamedou DrammehMessage-ID: < 319470E4.7A88@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> **/The following message is an introduction from Hamedou Drammeh/**> ------- Forwarded Message Follows -------> From: Hamedou Drammeh < h.e.drammeh@habo.mail.telia.com > To: "'Momodou Camara'" < Mcamara@post3.tele.dk > Subject: VB: my introduction> Date: Sat, 10 May 1997 21:49:08 +-200> Hallo Modou:> Thank you again for your latest note. I will try to introduce my self> here.> My name is Hamedou. I`m 46 years of age, i came from Taifa village in> the Central River Division The Gambia. I came to Sweden 1979 since> then I live here in Stockholm. During this years I have gone to many> occupational training schools. I was graduated at a technical high> school 1986 as operational technician specialized in power supply. I> was enrolled same year,at the Stockholm royal institute of technology> for Engineering course, a course I never completed, because> of family conditions. My hobby is amongst others, reading, going> out in the nature and meeting other people. My major interest is> communal work and politics. I used to be a very active member of> the Gambian organisation in Sweden. Infact I was at one time> chairman of that organization. I work at the Swedish state railway> as mechanic. I`m member of the executive section of our trade> union there. I am very glad to be in this forum.> My regards.> Hamedou> Hamedou Drammeh> Spovv{gen 41> 147 33 B}lsta> Tel:0171 674 82> E-mail h.e.drammeh@habo.mail.telia.com HELLO MY GOOD FRIEND,MR.DRAMMEH!!I AM BOTH GLAD AND EXCITED THAT AT LEAST ONE OF MY FRIENDS INSWEDEN HAS NOW JOINED THE GAMBIAN FOLD,THE BANTABA,AND I HOPE THAT THEREST,ESP. MR.SIDIBEH,FABURAY,SAUL AND KORRO WOULD ALSO SIGN UP.SO,ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE ON THE PENCHABI,I AM HEREBY WELCOMING YOU TOTHIS VERY FINE MEDIUM.SO,PLEASE,FEEL FREE TO AGREE OR DISAGREE WITH ANYPOINT OF VIEW PUT FORWARD ON THIS LIST.ITS REALLY GREAT TO HAVEYOU,MR.DRAMMEH ,SO Welcome Again!!MY LOVE AND BEST WISHES TO ROHIE AND THE CHILDREN!!!REGARDS BASSSS!!--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 20:35:53 + 0200 METFrom: "ALPHA ROBINSON" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: On the draft constitution and the militaryMessage-ID: < 8369885400@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableOn the draft constitution and the militaryThe objective of this article is to demystify the assertions whichhave been made over and over again on the list, that the constitutionis a military constitution. This article is meant to be objective butat the same time provocative and certainly not pretentious. In myopinion to state that the new constitution is a military one entailsgross irresponsibility for two reasons. First, it means that we theso-called educated Gambians have failed to take up our responsibilityof enlightening our people by choosing to be speculators andconfusionists at this very crucial juncture of our history. Secondly,by spreading such ABSOLUTELY UNFOUNDED contentions we are effectivelysaying that the only way to change the situation in the Gambia is towage an armed struggle against the army, for what other means arethere to be resorted to if the military can tailor the constitutionin its interest? And I dare ask, how many of us are willing to take up arm=s? The only responsibleattitude now is to try to understand what the constitution holds forus, try to point out and effect changes on its weaknesses. History hastaught us that where legal channels are closed, a military solutionmust ensure and has that saved Africa? Let us consider the factsstated in the constitution and the electoral decree regarding themilitary. The electoral decree you may recall served to regulate theelectoral process during the transition from AFPRC rule to the secondrepublic.THE STAND OF THE CONSTITUTION AND ELCTORAL DECREESection 48 of the Electoral decree states in no ambiguous terms that =84The following persons may not be nominated as candidates for electionto any office outlined in section 39, unless before nominations areheld, they vacate their offices:(a) Magistrates and Judges;(b) Members of the GAMBIA ARMED FORCES, THE GAMBIA POLICE FORCE AND OTHERSECURITY FORCES ON ACTIVE DUTY; and(c) Members of the Commission"Section 39 refers to candidates for election to the =84 Office ofPresident, member of the National Assembly, district chiefs, major,Chairman of a Municipal Council, councillor and village head....."Section 90, subsection (1) (i) of the draft Constitution statescategorically that a member of the disciplined forces cannot stand asa candidate in National Assembly elections: =84 No person shall bequalified for election as a member of the National Assembly orinclusion in such an electoral list if he or she (i) is a member of adisciplined force". Section 233 of the draft Constitution states thatdisciplined force =84 means the Police Force, the Prison Service and theArmed Forces" Section 62 subsection (1) (e) reads =84 A person shall bequalified for election as President if (e) he or she is qualified tobe elected as a member of the National Assembly". In other wordsmembers of the disciplined Forces are also disqualified from standingas presidential candidates.Furthermore Chapter 2 establishes the Constitution as the supreme lawand states that laws that are found to be inconsistent with theprovisions of the constitution become null and void. In other wordschapter 2 makes it illegal for anyone from the army to make any kindof law for the Gambia.Chapter 5 calls for the election of the President and members of theNational Assembly as well as members of local government councils andoffice of traditional rulers. It further establishes an IndependentElectoral Commission WHOSE MEMBERS CANNOT BE REMOVED FROM OFFICE bythe President. This chapter makes it clear that those directly rulingand making laws for the country are to be elected by the people andnot imposed by the army.I believe this is enough proof of the fact that the Constituion andElection Decree (which should now become electoral laws) is not one ofthe military. In fact the crisis of the vice-presidency was areflection of a conflict between the constitution and the will of thePresident. The Constitution bars Edward Singhateh from occupying thepost of the vice-president for being underage. So the President had todo some gymnastics to place his obedient second in commandaccordingly. It was also due to the provisions in the constitutionamong other reasons that all members of the council had to resign fromthe army, because they would otherwise nothave qualify for theirrespective posts.IS THE NEW CONSTITUTION LESS DEMOCRATIC THAN THE OLD ONE?In my opinion, the new Constitution is certainly more democratic inspirit than the old one. First let us recall the history of the newConstitution. You will recall that the crisis ridden transition gaverise to the formation of a National Consultative Committee on 7December 1994, charged with the responsibility of working out atimetable for transition to the Second republic. Jammed wanted toextend the period to four years! On January 1995 the Committeesubmitted a report recommending a two year timetable withConstitutional and Electoral review accompanied by a civic educationProgramme. On March 31 1995 the Constitution Review Commission decreecame into force, giving the Commission a mandate to formulateproposals for a draft constitution for the Gambia by taking intoconsideration the adequacies and inadequacies of the provisions of the1970 Constitution and THE VIEWS AND COMMENTS OF MEMBERS OF THE GENERALPUBLIC INCLUDING PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS. In other words you and Icould have sent in proposals ( I would not ask whether you did)!. In amemorandum sent to the Committee Halifa Sallah presented a verycomprehensive analysis of the history and role of a Constitution. Hestated very clearly and correctly that the draft constitution shouldbe seen as the best possible compromise in the general interest of theGambian people (my own wording) at the time. He went on to show that when =theAmerican Constitution was written horses and Chariot were used toreach different communities for consultation and the level oftechnology then as well as experience in constitutional matters werevery low. Slavery was not abolished by the constitution which wasridden with flaws and inadequacies which are being improved with time.He went to asser that the draft Constitution for the Gambia had noreason to be inadequate for the circumstances surrounding its writingare much better. In a supplement Issue of Foroyaa =84 A review of thedraft constitution of the second Republic-Book Six" the authors wrote=84 Going through the Draft Constitution, one can conclude that JusticeGilbert Mensah Quaye and his team did take into consideration theconcerns of diverse sections of Gambian society. It is now our duty todissect the provisions and determine whether it reflects our commonwill". The truth of the matter is that the Commission did take theinadequacies of the 1970 Constitution and concerns of the Gambianpeople into consideration. There were also advisers from abroad whoare experts on constitutional matters.THE PROBLEMThe concerns, fears and interest of those Gambians who assert that theConstitution is a military one are different. Some say so justto =91gain=92 political grounds and others say so by judging from the waythe country is ruled, with the fear at the back of their minds that amilitary dictatorship may be or is already established in the country.The truth however is that what the constitution states and the way acountry is governed are not always the same. Besides, one tends toeasily forget that the old is actually what has caused the present toevolve, by failing to address issues of democracy and development. Isthe former government really democratic as some of us seem to becomfortably asserting? Lets take stock objectively! In the days ofJawara was it not the ministry of local government and land which ranelectoral affairs? Certainly there was NO INDEPENDENT ELECTORALCOMMISSION. Those who were responsible for registering voters andorganising elections were the very people contesting elections fromthe advantageous end, IN POWER! Voters long dead were still onregistraton lists. To get a voters card you did not even have to bepresent as long as you were on the side of the PPP. In Parliament wereEIGHT MEMBERS NOMINATED BY THE PRESIDENT! Was Jawara not the Commanderin chief of the armed Forces? Did he not have the rights to appointand dismiss officers in the Army and Police and indeed civil servants,ministers and anyone who did not please him from public offices?Jammeh has just learnt well from him. Did he not have the rights tosend Gambian Soldiers to war ridden areas abroad without consultinganyone, not even Parliament? Did we not have the Special Branch, whoseheads are by the way heading the NIA, the secret terror agency of thegovernment? I was once kept in custody for days simply because astudent in the High school I was teaching wrote a critical article oneducation in the Gambia. The list can go on and on. For yourinformation, The Peoples=92 Democratic Organisation for Independence anSocialism PDOIS) took the Gambia government to the Human Rights Courtson charges of negligence of fundamental Human Rights AND THE RULINGWAS IN THEIR FAVOUR!In my opinion, the problem lies in the simple fact that those who arein power often abuse their authority. Today, no country can afford tohave an openly undemocratic Constitution. Even the most undemocraticgovernment decorate themselves with nicely written Constitutions, forthey know very well that international recognition is very importantfor any Country. What we have been seeing in Africa is a skilfultampering of the Laws of countries. This will always be the case aslong as those elected by the people and we the the ones who shouldknow better fail to join the struggle to correct these misuses.Evidently any Government in power which is only interested in powerwill do everything to stay in power. Jammeh is no exception. No normalperson who understands the dynamics of history would have expected himto surrender himself too soon. I dare say that even if Jammeh was notill-meaning, the fact that Darboe came out openly to support thedeposed government, surrounded by the same old elements, that factalone would have forced Jammeh to do everything to cling to power, atleast to make sure that the UDP did not win the elections, forotherwise he would be delivering himself like a lamb, which we know ashumans he would not do.Whether Jawara was more democratic or better than Jammeh is not thequestion. Nor is the question civilian or military rule or Jammeh orNo Jammeh. Rather the question is DEMOCRACY OR NO DEMOCRACY, that isthe question. In a genuine Democracy mechanisms and Institutions arebuilt into the system as =84Checks and Balances" to check excess powersand abuse of power, regardless of who holds what office. This is thereason why the Executive , the Legislative and the Judiciary areseparated from one another. On the other hand such Institutions areoccupied by human beings who need to be aware of theirresponsibilities and be ready to execute them without fear or favour.Such people will not subscribe to the culture of fear and interest-bound loyalty. Dr. Nyang has shown clearly in his postings to the listand publications on the history of political parties in the Gambia, howpoliticians have been criss-crossing from one party to the othermanifesting opportunism of the highest order, sometimes under theguise of Language group they belong to, religion, region they comefrom etc. Is the situation different today?CONCLUSIONIn conclusion I would like to state that the new Constitution iscertainly not for the Military and even though it has its obviousinadequacies it has paved the way for new improvements which could putus steps forward in our march to democracy. The Constitution hasclearly stated that no person from the military can be elected to theoffice of President, member of National Assembly, district chief,major, chairman of a Municipal Council, councillor etc. It has clearlyseparated the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary from oneanother. It has established an Independent Electoral Commission whosemembers cannot be sacked by the President. It make it possible forcivil servant to contest elections without having to lose their job,regardless of their party affiliations (under Jawara civil servantshad to resign and stay away for 3 year before they could apply fortheir posts again). It has given the members of parliament the rightto make laws for the country, to ratify all international treatiesbefore they come to force, summon the president or GovernmentSecretaries to Parliament, to dismiss the president etc. etc. What isnow left is to strengthen those Institutions of Control and rectifythe weaknesses of the Constitution and above all to contribute to theawareness of the Electorate, so that they will get the right people inthe right place and not praise singers of one party or the other.Remember those who benifit from the situation will hardl cut thegrass under their feet. Therefore, instead of simply stating unfounded con=tentions we should objectivelysearch for the truth and nothing less, for if we the educated onesreject objectivity and reason how can Africa move forward. America hasmoved from horses and chariots to the electronic highway, why can=92twe? The ball is on your court.Respect,Alpha------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 May 1996 22:31:59 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryMessage-ID: < 3194EB2F.7D35@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitALPHA ROBINSON wrote:TORAL> COMMISSION. Those who were responsible for registering voters anIt has clearly> separated the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary from one> another. It has established an Independent Electoral Commission whose> members cannot be sacked by the President. It make it possible for> civil servant to contest elections without having to lose their job,> regardless of their party affiliations (under Jawara civil servants> had to resign and stay away for 3 year before they could apply for> their posts again). It has given the members of parliament the right> to make laws for the country, to ratify all international treaties> before they come to force, summon the president or Government> Secretaries to Parliament, to dismiss the president etc. etc. What is> now left is to strengthen those Institutions of Control and rectify> the weaknesses of the Constitution and above all to contribute to the> awareness of the Electorate, so that they will get the right people in> the right place and not praise singers of one party or the other.> Remember those who benifit from the situation will hardl cut the> grass under their feet. Therefore, instead of simply stating unfounded contentions we should objectively> search for the truth and nothing less, for if we the educated ones> reject objectivity and reason how can Africa move forward. America has> moved from horses and chariots to the electronic highway, why canít> we? The ball is on your court.> Respect,> AlphaALPHA!!IT ALWAYS PAYS OFF WHEN YOU DO YOUR HOMEWORK BEFORE YOU WRITEANYTHING;AND YOUR ARTICLE SMELLS LIKE IT WAS WRITTEN BY SOMEONE WHO HADDONE HIS HOMEWORK PROPERLY.SO,THANK YOU FOR THE CLARITY AND KEEP UP THEGOOD WORK DOWN THERE!!!REGARDS BASSSSS!!!--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 May 1996 22:36:36 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE: INTRODUCTION (MR.DRAMMEH)Message-ID: < 3194EC44.7E7F@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> E-mail h.e.drammeh@habo.mail.telia.com HELLO MY GOOD FRIEND,MR.DRAMMEH!!I AM BOTH GLAD AND EXCITED THAT AT LEAST ONE OF MY FRIENDS INSWEDEN HAS NOW JOINED THE GAMBIAN FOLD,THE BANTABA,AND I HOPE THAT THEREST,ESP. MR.SIDIBEH,FABURAY,SAUL AND KORRO WOULD ALSO SIGN UP.SO,ON BEHALF OF EVERYONE ON THE PENCHABI,I AM HEREBY WELCOMING YOU TOTHIS VERY FINE MEDIUM.SO,PLEASE,FEEL FREE TO AGREE OR DISAGREE WITH ANYPOINT OF VIEW PUT FORWARD ON THIS LIST.ITS REALLY GREAT TO HAVEYOU,MR.DRAMMEH ,SO Welcome Again!!MY LOVE AND BEST WISHES TO ROHIE AND THE CHILDREN!!!REGARDS BASSSS!!--=20--SZDDąū'3Af®------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 00:55:45 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryMessage-ID: <19970511235633.AAA36584@LOCALNAME>Alpha,Thanks for the clarification on the confusion about the constitutionand the question of it being tailor made for the AFPRC.PeaceMomodou CamaraHere is an article from the FOROYAA issue of 1-8 May, 1997:*********************************************************************MR. KEMESENG JAMMEH'S PROTEST BEFORE THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY And TheSpeaker's ReplyWhen the UDP held a Press Conference on 16th April, 1997 and accusedthe speaker of violating the Constitution by allegedly disallowing amotion made by Mr Kemeseng Jammeh and some other questions, FOROYAAtook the position that it was best to wait and see wether Mr Jammehwould raise the issue up during the adjournment debate.In our view, the members of the National Assembly are very powerful.Each of them can hold different Secretaries of State accountableduring every sitting of the National Assembly.Once they fully understand the Constitution and the StandingOrders, they should be able to effectively defend their positions.Since the members of the National Assembly are representing manypeople, they should not easily take a fatalist approach. A member ofthe National Assembly should always be ready to display creativity sothat what one cannot accomplish in another way as long as what onewants to accomplish is in line with the Constitution and StandingOrders.Mr Kemeseng Jammeh did raise the issue in the National Assembly asexpected. The comments went as follows:"Mr Speaker, Sir, the Constitution has created the National Assemblyand it is completely independent of the executive. Its independenceshould be preserved.""Mr Speaker, there are certain observations which I wish to make. MrSpeaker, that is, things are not going as they should; in factindications so far are that it is not promising.""I, as a member of this August body, in compliance with Section 101of the Constitution and Section 25 of the Standing Orders, I have aright to move a motion. I submitted this motion an it is in accordancewith section 109 of the Constitution for a committee to be set up toinvestigate the government foreign bank accounts and....."At this point the Speaker called him to order. He told him that hecalled him in his office for an explanation; that the same reasonsthat were given to him as to why the motion was disallowed are thesame reasons why he could not be allowed to pursue the same argument.Mr Jammeh continued as thus: "Mr Speaker, Sir, Okay, I will go to thenext thing. I have raised certain questions which were also notallowed."The Speaker raised again and told Kemeseng to be fair to theSpeaker. "We discussed in my office so you should, I think, be fair tothe Speaker."FOROYAA'S COMMENTWe had expected that Mr Jammeh would explain what the Speaker said andchallenge why his view was not in line with the Constitution or theStanding orders.However, this did not happen. Hence, before FOROYAA can go into thesubstance of the motion and questions, it is necessary to interview MrKemeseng Jammeh to find out what he was told by the Speaker as groundsfor not allowing his motion and questions.FOROYAA had tried to talk to the Speaker after the UDP pressconference, but he said that he has made it a principle not todiscuss National Assembly matters with the press.FOROYAA respects the principle, but still urges Mr Jammeh to explainwhat he has been told by the Speaker. Once we know what the Speakersaid, we will be able to quage wether the view is in line with theConstitution and the Standing Orders or not. It is then that we willbe able to make a comprehensive analysis as to wether the Speakeracted unconstitutionally or otherwise.However, it should be borne in mind that the Constitution hasprovided enough safeguards for members of the National Asembly toscrutinize the internal and external finances of the country.Section 150 of the Constitution states that "There shall be aConsolidated Fund into which shall be paid-"(a) all revenues or other money raised or received for the purposeof, or on behalf of, the Government; and" "(b" any other money raisedor received in trust for or on behalf of, the Government."Section 51 states that "No money shall be withdrawn from theConsolidated Fund except-"(a) to meet expenditure charged on that fund by this Constitution orAct of the National Assembly...."Section 160, subsection (1) (c) reads: "The Auditor general shall-"(a) before any money is withdrawn from the Consolidated Fund or anyother public fund, ensure that the withdrawal is in accordance withthe provision charging the same on that fund or the relevantAppropriation Act or other Act of the National Assembly and that itcomplies with the procedures prescribed by an Act of the NationalAssembly;..." "(c)" at least once in every year audit and report ofThe public accounts of The Gambia, the accounts of all offices andauthorities of the Government of The Gambia, the accounts of thecourts, the accounts of the National assembly and accounts of allPublic Enterprisees;"Hence, the members of the National Assembly shall sooner or later haveample time to question the Auditor general about Government finances.All that is required of them is to be alert and sincere to thenational interest.*********************************************************************According to the FOROYAA Supplement of the 27 April 1997 ( on thesitting of the National Assembly); in answer to a question raised byMr Abu K. Kassama on the amount and the source of funding covering themajor projects implemented since July 22, 1994, the Secretary of Stateindicated that the amount involved is equivalent to D737 million."Hence, it should be clear that constitutional and democraticstructures provide the best guarantee to ensure transparency andaccountability"------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 00:55:44 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: # of primary schools.Message-ID: <19970511235633.AAB36584@LOCALNAME>On 6 Sep 96 at 10:16, TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:> Gambia-l,> I want to remind some us that the erra of students taking their own> furniture to school is over now. Not only are their enough> equipments and furniture in the schools in general, some of them> will have computers by December. There will be schools here and> there with a shortage of furniture or/and equipments, but this now> the exception rather than the rule. There is a program, which i> initiated, which will ensure that every school in The Gambia will> have atleast 50 computers by the end of 1998. We have 400 computers> presently on their way to Banjul for the school. The government is> also working on purchasing a server to provide all government> offices and shools with free internet access by the end of 1998. The> goal is to make The Gambia the most computer literate country in> Africa by the year 2020.> Enough for to day.> Best regards.> TombongWelcome back on board Tombong. I just want to enquire if thecomputers you mentioned here have arrived or was it just an electionpropaganda?RegardsMomodou camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 19:51:59 -0400 (EDT)From: Alias431@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new email addressMessage-ID: < 970511195158_-1566868049@emout15.mail.aol.com Dear List Managers:Could you please add my other email address to the list? It would be mucheasier for me. The address is: hsecka@panther.gsu.edu Also, could you add Beran & Pullo Samba to the list; their address is:Thanks!Haddijatou Secka------------------------------Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 21:09:08 -0400 (EDT)From: SAJOKONO@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GREETINGS FROM THE GAMBIA (fwd)Message-ID: < 970511210715_-766299428@emout05.mail.aol.com Congratulations Tombong on your new appointment. I wish you the very bestand I hope you will bring in a lot of businesses to The Gambia. Also,I hopeyou can help bring end to the electricity problem that has in my openion kepta lot a potential investors away from investing in the country.PeaceSarjo------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 08:38:48 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970512073942.AAA38144@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Beran & Pullo Samba have been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please send anintroduction to:RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 08:58:20 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970512065820.006e3310@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"ALPHA! Thanks a lot for the very sensible and wise manner you approachedthis issue. People, like me, are getting tired of "tailor-made constitutionfor the military/Jammeh". I still can't figure out how a reasonable person,"urging" for "democracy", can say the former constitution is more"democratic" than the present. May be we should redefine democracy as"personal-interest" against that of the majority. Also in the presentconstitution, The National Assembly can even disapprove the appointment, BYTHE PRESIDENT, of any Sect. of State. If we had this provision in the formerconstitution, may be controversial appointments like, just to name one, thatof Saihou Sabally to the Office of Vice President could be avoided. Peoplewere making unnecessary noise accusing Jammeh of manipulating theconstitution only be predicting that Edward Sighateh will be appointed tothe office of VP. To their disappointment, that did not happen. This wouldnot even have been a topic under Jawara because all he did was "OKAY",challenged only by a few. In my opinion, this ("2nd Republic) is a prettygood new start, an opportunity we should grab with both hands and nurture atrue democracy in Gambia instead of creating room for instability. Confuciussay: WHEN GATES OF OPPORTUNITY OPEN WIDE, JUMP IN WITH BOTH FEET. Unless we,the educated ones, who are supposed to "know better" act as such, our way iseven longer that we think.KEEP IT UP, ALPHA!!!!!Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai-----------------------------------At 20:35 11.05.97 MET, ALPHA wrote:>In conclusion I would like to state that the new Constitution is>certainly not for the Military and even though it has its obvious>inadequacies it has paved the way for new improvements which could put>us steps forward in our march to democracy. The Constitution has>clearly stated that no person from the military can be elected to the>office of President, member of National Assembly, district chief,>major, chairman of a Municipal Council, councillor etc. It has clearly>separated the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary from one>another. It has established an Independent Electoral Commission whose>members cannot be sacked by the President. It make it possible for>civil servant to contest elections without having to lose their job,>regardless of their party affiliations (under Jawara civil servants>had to resign and stay away for 3 year before they could apply for>their posts again). It has given the members of parliament the right>to make laws for the country, to ratify all international treaties>before they come to force, summon the president or Government>Secretaries to Parliament, to dismiss the president etc. etc. What is>now left is to strengthen those Institutions of Control and rectify>the weaknesses of the Constitution and above all to contribute to the>awareness of the Electorate, so that they will get the right people in>the right place and not praise singers of one party or the other.>Remember those who benifit from the situation will hardl cut the>grass under their feet. Therefore, instead of simply stating unfoundedcontentions we should objectively>search for the truth and nothing less, for if we the educated ones>reject objectivity and reason how can Africa move forward. America has>moved from horses and chariots to the electronic highway, why can't>we? The ball is on your court.>Respect,>Alpha------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 09:40:56 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: testMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970512074056Z-614@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, thank you for a fantastic job. I hope I come through now.Asbj=F8rn------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 10:28:20 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970512092914.AAA32384@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Tor Blaha has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l Tor, we look forward to your contributions. Please send anintroduction of yourself to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 11:39:50 +0100 (BST)From: Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Constitution once again.Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95q.970512112028.20180A-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Alpha, you have explained how you were arrested by Jawara's thugs, who nowserve the present regime. I hope you do not think that because of myrelation to Jawara, that I am not capable of being objective. Youadvocate the use of violence to get rid of Jawara. No problem with me. Iam not a politician. I am only having fun. But I see I have touched a rawnerve. Many appologies. Regardless of the past regimes record, I thinkpeople who suffered like you, innocent people, are also suffering insimilar ways. Or is it not a concern of yours anymore? Is it their turn?On another note. How much power does the democratic speaker have? Is itonly safe questions approved by him that can be asked? What are yourviews, on the missing $24.7. Or it does not matter? As long as it is notsomeone from the Jawara regime you have a personal hatred for?If we are going to be objective, then let us be objective. If not leteveryone stick to their own camps and be as biased as possible. Till then.Yours humbly,Ebrima Jawara.PS Keep up the good work down there.------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 14:08:02 + 0200 METFrom: "ALPHA ROBINSON" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Constitution once again.Message-ID: < 94F28F6959@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITEbrima,I have nothing against anyone in the past or new regime. FROM YOURREPLY IT IS VERY CLEAR THAT YOU HAVE NOT UNDERSTOOD MY MESSAGE.Please read it CAREFULLY before you make any comments. Please notethat it is not my intention to personalise the discussion. In caseyou feel upset by my writing, I'm terribly sorry, hoping all the samethat you will listen carefully with an open democratic mind. If thereis any camp I embrace then it is that of reason and objectivity andthere I have chosen to remain.with much respect,Alpha.------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 08:26:05 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re:US companies in Zaire!!!Message-ID: < 199705121226.IAA02244@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Sun May 11 03:24:14 1997> Date: Sun, 11 May 1997 16:23:48 JST +900> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re:US companies in Zaire!!!> MIME-Version: 1.0> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> A sheer disrespect for the people of Zaire, or a simplicity of the> mind? While Mobutu has presumably lost the confidence of his> countrymen, recognising Kabila's movement as a legitimate govt. is> indeed regrettable. Where does this leave us?> Lamin Drammeh.> U.S. Company To Invest 21 Billion Dollars in Zaire> May 9, 1997> Musengwa Kayaya, PANA Correspondent> LUBUMBASHI, Zaire (PANA) - A U.S. mining company, America Mineral Fields Inc., says it has signed contracts> of 21 billion dollars with the rebel Alliance Of Democratic Forces For the Liberation of Congo (Zaire), under which> it will work with the local Gecamines Company to mine zinc at Kipushi and copper at Kolwezi in the southern> Shaba region.> The deal was disclosed by the company's Director of Finance, Earl Young, who arrived in Lubumbashi on Friday> leading a group of international financiers interested in investing in Zaire's mining industry.> Young told PANA in Lubumbashi that the contract was part of his company's programme to expand mining activity> in Zaire and neighbouring countries.> He said America Mineral Fields Inc. has also won an exploration contract for minerals in the Solwezi area in> north-western Zambia, close to the Zairean Kipushi zinc mine. Young said that satellite pictures of the Zambian> site indicated the presence of minerals, possibly copper, cobalt or zinc.> He added that if the Zambian reserves proved to be viable, the American company would consider the launching> of cross-border mining projects.> Young's group of financiers have come to examine further prospects of investment in Zaire's vast mineral industry,> which includes copper and cobalt in Shaba, diamonds in Kasai and the Kivu provinces, and gold in various parts> of the country.> These areas are now in the control of Kabila's ADFL, whose minister of mines, Florent Kambale Kabila Mututulo,> told PANA on Friday in Lubumbashi that the new government intended to woo foreign investment to the mining> industry to help rehabilitate operations and increase production.> He said the country's mining industry was currently operating at only 10 percent capacity and that full production> could be achieved within the next two years under the current re-investment programme.> Kabila's ADFL accuses Mobutu's regime of running down the country's mining industry which he allegedly used as> a source of personal wealth.> Mututulo said the ADFL had started compiling figures of mineral production in the country by the> government-owned Gecamines and other companies.> Recently, Kabila sacked the Mobutu-appointed Chief Executive of Gecamines, as part of the programme to> resuscitate the country's mining industry.> Kabila's forces, who are fighting to remove Mobutu from 32 years of power, last week captured the Southern> Shaba region, the heart of Zaire's mining industry.Lamin, I thank you for your insight. Maybe it is time for us all to learn from the past.Malanding------------------------------Date: 12 May 1997 13:24:10 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Looking Inward to BMessage-ID: < 3177050079.273037439@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 08-May-97 ***Title: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Looking Inward to Boost Trade and Investmentby Gumisai MutumeADDIS ABABA, May 8 (IPS) -- Senior African officials have pledgedthat their countries will work towards boosting domestic savingsand investment so as to enhance prospects for trade.With overseas development assistance falling and foreigninvestors paying scant attention to Africa, the continent needs tolook inward, they noted at a May 5-8 conference of ministers ofeconomic and social development.The conference, held here and hosted by the UN EconomicCommission for Africa (ECA), stressed that mobilising domesticsavings was vital to complementing meagre foreign directinvestment (FDI) in the continent. Only two percent of global FDIwent to Africa between 1991 and 1995.''Above all, we place the greatest stress on strengthening theefficiency of our domestic financial mobilisation, to boost ourdomestic savings rates and on expanding and diversifying ourcountries' exports to the world to increase external earnings,''the meeting declared.A study conducted by the ECA and the African Development Bankon 20 countries on the continent shows that savings by householdsmake up two-thirds of aggregate domestic savings in 16 of thesenations but accounts for only 10 percent of their gross domesticproduct (GDP) as against 20-25 percent in the dynamic Asianeconomies.''To get there we must first look at what we can do and shoulddo for ourselves,'' said OAU Assistant Secretary-General VijayMakhan. ''Unless we make our countries attractive to our ownnationals we cannot expect foreigners to come and invest.''The majority of dynamic enterprises on the continent are micro-businesses relying on individual or family skills. But they arehandicapped by poor management and technology, and their potentialas engines of growth and employment generation is generally notrecognised.Furthermore, there are poor links between the formal financialsector and the rural subsistence and urban informal economies.In a typical African country the scenario is that three-quarters of all branches of banks and other financial institutionsare in the capital city, while the rest are in large towns. Ruralareas, where most people live, are under-serviced.Generally, these financial institutions merely imitate the modeof operations of their counterparts in the advanced world, therebykeeping out the majority of citizens.''In order for African intermediaries to play a more dynamicrole in mobilising private domestic savings, it seems thereforethat they will have to begin by developing a new range ofinnovative financial instruments tailored to the savings needs andcapabilities of African households ...'' notes an ECA trade andinvestment report.While the organisation feels weight should be placed ondeveloping more straight-forward, easy to understand, low-risksaving instruments, governments should also establish regimestailored to the economic conditions and risk factors existing inAfrican countries. Incentives in the form of rewards for correctbehaviour by financial institutions could also fuel the change.Practically all African states have taken steps to improvetheir investment regimes so as to boost local and foreigninvestment. Increased local investment tends to lead foreigninvestment and overseas investors often look for local partnerswith whom to enter into business ventures.There is a vigorous renewal on the African continent. Fiscaldeficits have been reduced in a growing number of countries, moneysupply has been disciplined, inflation rates are falling,currencies are finding realistic levels, economies are recoveringand a resurgent private sector is emerging.Growth rates over the last few years are encouraging. A growingnumber of countries such as Botswana, Mauritius and Ugandaexperienced average annual GDP growth of more than five percentbetween 1990 and 1994.However, some feel excessive emphasis should not be placed onexternal trade or else domestic trade could continue to suffer.'Export-led growth', which was to be heralded by the wave ofliberalisation, is still on hold as the continent extricatesitself from the stranglehold of over-concentration on primaryproduction -- coffee and cocoa are still the two major sources offoreign exchange in many African countries.''It is clear that we have yet to go a long way before we canconfidently say that we have managed to save our continent fromeconomic marginalisation which is still a real and potentdanger,'' said Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Kassu Yilala.(end/ips/gm/kb/97)Origin: Harare/AFRICA-ECONOMY/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 15:47:06 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ZaireMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970512134706Z-705@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOne of you posted the data of Mobutu Sese Seko. Do you have anything onLaurent Kabila ? Who is he ? What is his objectives, plans for Zaire ?Is he just a marionet for leaders in the surrounding countries, or what? We all just concentrate on the removel of a President who has beenmisleading his country for many years, but who is the successor ? Wehave started that discussion now in Denmark, when we can see thatMobutus days in power are running out.=20Regards to all, now our Gambia-L are reconstructed-thanks. Asbj=F8rnNordam------------------------------Date: 12 May 1997 16:15:22 +0200From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@norad.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: FWD: Introduction from Hamedou DrammehMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut33772859Content-Return: ProhibitedMIME-Version: 1.0Welcome Hamedou,I am glad you are now a member of Gambia L. Say hello to the others.RegardsBa-Musa Ceesay**/The following message is an introduction from Hamedou Drammeh/**------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: Hamedou Drammeh < h.e.drammeh@habo.mail.telia.com To: "'Momodou Camara'" < Mcamara@post3.tele.dk Subject: VB: my introductionDate: Sat, 10 May 1997 21:49:08 +-200Hallo Modou:Thank you again for your latest note. I will try to introduce my selfhere.My name is Hamedou. I`m 46 years of age, i came from Taifa village inthe Central River Division The Gambia. I came to Sweden 1979 sincethen I live here in Stockholm. During this years I have gone to manyoccupational training schools. I was graduated at a technical highschool 1986 as operational technician specialized in power supply. Iwas enrolled same year,at the Stockholm royal institute of technologyfor Engineering course, a course I never completed, becauseof family conditions. My hobby is amongst others, reading, goingout in the nature and meeting other people. My major interest iscommunal work and politics. I used to be a very active member ofthe Gambian organisation in Sweden. Infact I was at one timechairman of that organization. I work at the Swedish state railwayas mechanic. I`m member of the executive section of our tradeunion there. I am very glad to be in this forum.My regards.HamedouHamedou DrammehSpovv{gen 41147 33 B}lstaTel:0171 674 82E-mail h.e.drammeh@habo.mail.telia.com ------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 18:21:52 +2000From: mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Un-subscribe Gabriel JattaMessage-ID: < 199705121620.SAA21208@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITHello List Managers,Please un-subscribe Gabriel Jatta. According to him, time with thenet has become very limited.His e-mail address is: gabriel.jatta@helsingborg.se Greetings.Matarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 20:02:48 +0100 (BST)From: Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: miscellaneousMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95q.970512193634.12219A-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Abdou Gibba - Confucious also said "Look Before You Leap".Alpha - At least now we agree that the constitution is flawed. That itdoes give the head of state and the speaker of the house, someextraordinary powers. You did point out some flaws in the oldconstitution as well as flaws in the electoral process of that time. Fairenough. No arguments there. But do you also agree that there were flaws inthe last elections? In the process? You said that Jammeh is learning fromJawara, does that mean that things have not changed? Jawara has beenreplaced by Jammeh? Or do you mean that he has taken it one step further?On another note, diverting from what is obviously becoming a boring topic.Jabou, you seem to loath armchair politics, which this mostly is. Do youhave any suggestions?Let us learn from the past, and make sure that we do not sit back and letthe same things or worse happen again.And Alpha, I just realised that to be offended by any criticism on my Dador his government would be a sign of ignorance on my part. I just hopethat it is not offensive. However thanks for enlightening me on some ofthe more positive aspects of the constitution, though I still think it hasserious flaws which overshadow those positive parts.Yours humbly,Ebrima Jawara.PS Ms Darboe I hope I have set the ball rolling for you...------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 21:31:32 +0200From: Buba Njie < Buba.Njie@econ.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicoptersMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970512193132.2a8f7c64@hermes.svf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 13:32 02.05.97 +0200, you wrote:>The following appointments of Divisional Commissioners have been>effected on the 17th April, 1997:->1. Mr Dembo Badjie - Permanent Secretary Office of the President, to>be Commissioner, Lower River Division;>2. Mr Pa Sallah Jagne - Former Inspector General of Police, to be>Commissioner, Western Division;>3. Mr. Lamin Komma - to be Commissioner, North Bank Division;>4. Mr E.K. Sarr - to be Commissioner, Upper River division;>The present Commissioner, Western Division, Retired captain A.>Kanteh, will be posted as Commissioner to Central River Division.The criteria of appointing new Divisional Commissioners and Transferringnew ones recently has question my knowledge of it's constitutionality.In the past, before a person was appointed as commissioner, he must have a)been a graduate, b) served a government office for a period before anyappointment took place. Furthermore, I can't recall any politicallyappointed commissioner prior to Jammeh's government. Whether this patternof appointment was just a tradition or constitutional is yet unsure to me.If this was constitutional, and is still is, I am questioning the legitimacyof the appointments of Retired Captain Alhagie Kanteh as commissioner forCRD and Pa Sallah Jagne Former Inspector General of Police as commissionerof Western Division.If any member of the net has grounded information on the how commissionersare appointed according to the Gambian Constitution, I will be grateful to know.Another issue to question is the appointment of Pa Sallah Jagne asCommissioner in Yahya's government. Is this not the man Jammeh's Militarygovernment accused of steeling 3000 thousand Dalasis, arrested and put intocustody for over 2 years? Is this not the same popular Ex- Senior Armyofficer, whose freedom indirectly threatened the stability of Jammeh'sAFPRC government? Why would he appoint such a man to such an honourableoffice in his government?To those who have been following the political developments in The Gambia,it came as a surprise. Pa Sallah Jagne is known to be a hard working manboth as a Junior and Senior Officer in the Armed Forces. Among the soldiersand ex. soldiers, he's was given the nick name **NYING DOKUWO** a sloganword in Mandingka meaning - this job. - cause he used to work too hard andmade everyone under his command work even harder. His efficiency ascommissioner is not doubted but one begins to think about the circumstanceswhich led to his appointment. I thank Momodou Camera for updating us onthese appointments and inviting the net members for their opinions on thequestions and doubts I've raised.Regards....---- Si JamaBuba NjieInstitute of EconomicsUniversity of BergenNorway------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 17:19:55 -0400From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: The Gambia: Into the FutureMessage-ID: < 199705122119.RAA24910@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu I must say that I am impressed by the nature of recent discussions on politics in the Gambia even though there are times that some issues become too personal. I think that the nature of politics is that there will always be those "pro-" or "anti-" depending on who you support.I would thank Alfa for for his detailed article. Reading through though, I come to ask myself and perhaps the list members a few questions.How do we measure our sucess as we all aspire to see a "free for all, fair for all democracy" in our beloved country? Do we gauge our success by how much we put down Jammeh or Jawara or how much we can do for the Gambian people? Put in another way, can we measure our success when we put greater attention to who we support than what we support?Should constitutionality of political activities assume importance over their ethics?Is there any mechanism available in the Gambia that can be used to avoid abuses and excess?Is the Gambia or Gambians ready to participate in "free and fair political activities given our socio-economic situation? I mean given that the government of the day eventually controls the lives of almost every Gambian i.e. employment, education and security how much freedom do people have in political association?Malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 19:57:35 -0400 (EDT)From: JawaraB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Gambia: Into the FutureMessage-ID: < 970512195553_-197561437@emout14.mail.aol.com ;klllllllllllllllllllllllllllll lj nonlonmh uy68bni,8hkjl8oujyhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhk\=------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 21:18:03 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryMessage-ID: < 3377C14A.F5C6D903@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitALPHA ROBINSON wrote:> On the draft constitution and the military> The objective of this article is to demystify the assertions which> have been made over and over again on the list, that the constitution> is a military constitution. This article is meant to be objective butI do not think it has been asserted that the constitution is a "militaryconstitution". In fact Mr. Jawara, who I believe seemed to have broughtup the subject, stated:> > Was it not evident to all parties contesting the elections last year that> > the constitution was tailor made for the AFPRC/APRC.There is a difference here. While you make a compelling case as to whythe constitution is not a military one, I don't see any evidence inthis article that disproves the contention that is being made here andof which I have previously furnished some evidence.> Constitutional and Electoral review accompanied by a civic education> Programme. On March 31 1995 the Constitution Review Commission decree> came into force, giving the Commission a mandate to formulate> proposals for a draft constitution for the Gambia by taking into> consideration the adequacies and inadequacies of the provisions of the> 1970 Constitution and THE VIEWS AND COMMENTS OF MEMBERS OF THE GENERAL> PUBLIC INCLUDING PROFESSIONAL ASSOCIATIONS. In other words you and I> could have sent in proposals ( I would not ask whether you did)!. In aHere is where evidence of the AFPRC's overbearing hand in the formationof the draft and its revision comes into play.The AFPRC had a Programme for Rectification and Transition to DemocraticRule that stated clearly, even in the revised two year programme, thatonce a draft was made public, a Constitution Congress or Assembly wouldbe formed to publicly debate the draft and form a revised draft thatwould be put to vote in National Referendum. This never happened.Instead, it was declared that proposals or suggestions be sent to the anoffice at the Ministry of Justice, which was an arm of the militarygovernment and not independent.That process, in my view, was not in line with one that was supposed tobe independent of the Council. There was no system of accountability onthese suggestions/proposals or how they would (or would not) beimplemented. In case you would like to know, I tried in vain to find outexactly how to submit my suggestion but was unable to.In the public debates, as I stated earlier, there was overwhelmingagreement, for example, that provisions for presidential term limits ofat least two terms should have been included but never was. Instead, aprovision was added that set an age limit. Where that came from, Godonly knows, although there was talk that the Council put in the clauseto prevent some former political leaders from running in the future. Ilistened very carefully to the various programmes on the constitution,from Radio 1 FM to The Gambia TV, and I never heard about the need forage limits to be included. Ironically, the Chairman of ProvisionalIndependent Electoral Commission (PIEC), who was young enough to help torun the electoral process and work on the constitution, was too old torun for President!> comfortably asserting? Lets take stock objectively! In the days of> Jawara was it not the ministry of local government and land which ran> electoral affairs? Certainly there was NO INDEPENDENT ELECTORAL> COMMISSION. Those who were responsible for registering voters and> organising elections were the very people contesting elections from> the advantageous end, IN POWER! Voters long dead were still on> registraton lists. To get a voters card you did not even have to beThis is true but one has to take a closer look at the independence ofthe PIEC. Did they really have the teeth to implement their totalagenda given the circumstances that prevailed, primarily that a militarygovernment was in place. When they suggested that they were consideringmoving the referendum and election dates, they balked after a couple ofpublic comments by the Council. When the Commission complained aboutthe fairness in the coverage of the elections at the state owned media,all they seemed to be able to do was, well, complain.Another interesting fact is that the PIEC stated that after theregistration period, lists of registered voters would be posted in thevarious constituencies for verification. Members of a constituencycould check the lists and go to a PIEC office if they found any of theentries suspect; that is, someone being registered where they were notsupposed to. This was to counter a practice that the PPP was allegedto have been involved in where voters from their stronger constituencieswere registered in weaker ones. This verification process never tookplace and not surprisingly, but perhaps wrongly, allegations have beenmade after the Presidential elections that many of the registeredvoters, specifically those of Jola heritage, were in fact from theCassemance region.Let me make it clear that I am not putting down the PIEC. I think,given circumstances beyond their control, they have done a very goodjob. My point is that there independence was not as full as it wouldseem and even the PIEC Vice Chairman, Bishop Johnson, eluded to this onone of his appearances on TV.I agree, we have come a long way from the PPP days but I think thepreceding comments and those that others and myself have made offerssome proof that this constitution was tailor made to suit the needs ofthe A(F)PRC. I would suggest that these comments be addressed.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 21:26:46 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryMessage-ID: < 3377C355.E7250533@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> Here is an article from the FOROYAA issue of 1-8 May, 1997:> *********************************************************************> MR. KEMESENG JAMMEH'S PROTEST BEFORE THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY And The> Speaker's Reply[..]> *********************************************************************> According to the FOROYAA Supplement of the 27 April 1997 ( on the> sitting of the National Assembly); in answer to a question raised by> Mr Abu K. Kassama on the amount and the source of funding covering the> major projects implemented since July 22, 1994, the Secretary of State> indicated that the amount involved is equivalent to D737 million.> "Hence, it should be clear that constitutional and democratic> structures provide the best guarantee to ensure transparency and> accountability"D737 million! Does anyone have more information on this?Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 01:51:46 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: Software Sneak Peek]Message-ID: < 33780172.68572C4C@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------A72EBDA0E73DADC0AA4E9585"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------A72EBDA0E73DADC0AA4E9585Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit--------------A72EBDA0E73DADC0AA4E9585Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineReceived: from capone.excite.com (capone.excite.com [198.3.98.144])by belize.it.earthlink.net (8.8.5/8.8.5) with ESMTP id VAA08264for < latir@earthlink.net >; Mon, 12 May 1997 21:06:28 -0700 (PDT)From: pal@excite.com Received: (from cafe@localhost)by capone.excite.com (8.8.5/8.8.5) id VAA27503for latir@earthlink.net; Mon, 12 May 1997 21:01:03 -0700 (PDT)Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 21:01:03 -0700 (PDT)Message-Id: < 199705130401.VAA27503@capone.excite.com To: latir@earthlink.net Errors-To: cafe@excite.com Reply-To: pal@excite.com Subject: Software Sneak PeekGreetings from Excite! You are receiving this message because you're avalued member of the Excite Talk! community. We'd like you to help us testa new feature that will change communication on the Internet!Our new feature is called Excite PAL. It is a free and private instantmessaging service between you and a network of online friends that youselect. You can send and receive instant messages to and from other usersof this network, from anywhere on the Internet. You can choose who is inyour network, and who sees you when you are online.Becoming a "beta tester" for a new product is easy and very cool: you get asneak peek at our new software, you give us your feedback, and we chase outthe bugs and make improvements based on your recommendations. Then, whenthe software is released to the general public, you'll have bragging rightsbecause YOU helped improve it!Download the software from the URL below and start the testing right away.Please give us your feedback so that we can improve the software to meetyour needs.As you use the software and add people to your list, please forward thismessage to them so they can participate in this exciting new opportunity tocommunicate on the Net.Many thanks for your contribution in our ever-growing community,The Excite Staff--------------A72EBDA0E73DADC0AA4E9585--------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 08:00:45 +100From: "FATOV KHAN" < 0702fk@nov.jtp.brock.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 270625A7FED@nov.jtp.brock.dk HI,WILL YOU PLEASE TAKE ME OFF THE LIST BECAUSE I AM CURRENTLY BUSY WITHEXAMS AND CANNOT CHECK MY E-MAIL.FATOU KHAN------------------------------Date: Mon, 12 May 1997 23:46:27 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UnsubscribeMessage-ID: < 199705130646.XAA27856@thesky.incog.com Fatou Khan has been unsubscribed as requested.Sarian------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 03:40:59 -0400 (EDT)From: TOURAY1@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Information about the ALD.Message-ID: < 970513034058_-432439050@emout09.mail.aol.com Hi Everyone,Can someone please sent me the programs or events taking place during theALD.I live in california and I am planning to attend this year.It would make things much more easier if I have the programs of all theeventstalking place.I am very excited that I would be able to make it this year especially allthe positivediscussions about the ALD that read on the Gambia-l.Again as I understood it the best place to meet old friends.Lamin Touray.E-Mail: Touray1@aol.comm ------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 15:06:05 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: miscellaneousMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970513130605.006cbd7c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Ebrima Jawara, you wrote:>Abdou Gibba - Confucious also said "Look Before You Leap".This is exactly what most Gambians have been doing for almost the past 21/2yrs, and certainly they've seen enough to make them leap. If any oneobjectively check and balance all aspects of Gambian politics (+ & -) from1965-94 against 1994-97, the hard truth shall always be revealed even if onechooses to ignore it. But of course everyone has the right to belief whatever one wants to belief.Respectfully,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 11:24:33 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commissioners/ Two helicoptersMessage-ID: < 970513112432_-1868178606@emout11.mail.aol.com Buba,My humble opinion concerning the appointment of Pa Sallah Jagne as DivisionCommissioner is tgat it is a savvy political move by Jammeh. The guy is hardworking , has military connections and perhaps has some influence and loyaltyfrom some aspects of the military as well as the general populace. It wouldbe to Jammeh's advantage to have him aboard rather than as an adversaryespecially after having detained him for some two years.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 11:41:27 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: miscellaneousMessage-ID: < 970513114120_-1030242929@emout02.mail.aol.com Ebrima,I loathe arm-chair politics if it becomes the only thing engaged in withoutany active participation to bring about positive change. However, l dorealize that discussion of the issues among us is the only way we can learnabout the things that we need to change. Let us discuss, but let us also haveplans to actively participate in our government in order to make thatdifference. We cannot make any changes or actively challenge any policiesetc out here. l just want everyone to keep this in mind and to begin toformulate how and when to venture back. Someone made a comment that becausethe government is the major source of employment, this essentially tiespeople's hands in terms of exercising their political opinion etc. This istrue to a large extent and l think that this is where a lot of us can bringabout an end to this by starting businesses which in turn will generateprivate sector jobs.This will free people to voice their opinions publicly aswell as actively participate in the political process without fear of losingtheir means of earning a living. It will also allow those business owners tocontribute funds to candidates or parties of their choice allowing theseparties to compete on an even keel with any incombent government candidate asfar as funds, exposure etc.Jabou------------------------------Date: Tue, 13 May 1997 19:49:49 +0100 (BST)From: Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reconnaissance or curtesy call?Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95q.970513192055.15722C-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"Sometime in April of this year, a man was spotted outside the residence ofdeposed president Jawara, in Sussex, England. He was approached by amember of the president's household who asked him if he wanted to seesomeone. He said that he was in the area and thought he might as well popin and say hello. Whenasked to come inside, he said he had second thoughts as someone mightsee him and report him to his superiors in Banjul. He said he wouldcome back at a later date. He left for his vehicle (which haddiplomatic number plates). His car just happened to be parked a fewstreets away. The gentleman was one Mr. Baba Saho, first secretary of theGambia High Comission in London (and allegedly a high ranking agent in theNIA). Later that day, an annonymous caller from the high comissioninformed the former presiednt that Mr Saho had asked to be taken tostraight to his(Jawara's ) residence. Mr Saho did not break any laws, in that he didnot tresspass or cause harm to anyone. However, given the circumstances,Mr. Saho is with the NIA (Allegedly);His car was parked a few streets away;He was about to leave when he was spotted;He refused to come in;He apparently requested to be driven straight to the former president'shome;The police had to be involved, as well as the Foreign and CommonwealthOffice.Is the Gambia Government scared of Jawara?What possible threat can Jawara be?Was it a warning?On another note, I was in the States in the summer of 1996. I met MrTombong Saidy, he seemed a rather nice chap. I was shocked to hear that hewas recalled/expelled? Does anyone on the list, or Mr Saidy himselfexplain why he was expelled/recalled? Is there some secret agenda againstGambian diplomats in America? We have another distinguished diplomatserving time (one very patriotic Gambian - Mr Sisoho). What is going on?Stay patriotic,Ebrima Jawara.------------------------------Date: 13 May 1997 21:12:16 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch PMessage-ID: < 1599978670.279959358@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 08-May-97 ***Title: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch Peace InitiativeBy Remi OyoABUJA, May 8 (IPS) - The myriad crises affecting Africa have ledthe continent's first ladies to launch an initiative aimed atincreasing their role in alleviating African problems.They pledged in a 15-point declaration issued at the end of aMay 5-7 meeting of the Bureau of First Ladies in Africa that theywould engage in humanitarian activities to alleviate the effectsof war.They also stated that they wanted to be included in peacemissions sent by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and theUnited Nations to conflict areas on the continent.The First Ladies aim to help mobilise resources forhumanitarian work and are committed to promoting initiatives to''enhance peace in our respective countries and assist in on-goingconflict prevention, management and resolution efforts'',according to the declaration, read out by Maryam Abacha, wife ofNigerian Head of State and Chair of the Bureau.The meeting was attended by First Ladies from 19 Africancountries, including Namibia, Ghana, Gabon, the Gambia, SierraLeone, Angola, Chad, Tanzania and Liberia, represented by InterimPresident Ruth Perry.Some of the First Ladies will present a detailed report of themeeting -- which also condemned child labour, the use of childrenas soldiers, child prostitution and the use of landmines -- at theJune summit of the OAU in Harare, Zimbabwe.Nine programmes are to be pursued vigorously by the women,including the formation of a Committee of Mediators to respond tothe crises and emergencies that threaten peace and stability inAfrica, according to Maryam Abacha.Speaking at the meeting's opening ceremony, OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim said: ''We at the OAU are ready to dowhatever is within our means to facilitate such a mission which webelieve would contribute to the search for peace and nationalreconciliation in countries which are currently at conflict.''He pledged that the OAU would also ''do everything within ourmeans to facilitate efforts to prevent, manage and resolveconflict and stop tragedies within the continent''.UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan also pledged UN support in amessage relayed by his special adviser on gender, Angela King. Hesaid the First Ladies' initiative had come at a time when thecontinent was crippled by wars of monumental proportions.In speech after speech, participants in the meeting denouncedthe crises in Africa, ranging from hunger to war.Maryam Abacha called for an independent African approach inresolving such crises to alleviate the work of internationalhumanitarian bodies ''who struggle to feed and clothe the millionsof our fellow citizens suffering in refugee and rehabilitationcamps''.Her suggestions included the establishment of an Africancommunity bank to promote rural development and an independentAfrican television station for public enlightenment.Elizabeth Diouf, wife of Senegal's president, pledged thesupport of Senegalese women to the promotion of peace. Shedescribed the Abuja meeting as the beginning of a crusade againstall forms of intolerance.For Nana Rawlings of Ghana, the Abuja meeting was aimed attapping the full potential of Africa's women.Except for some mention in the print and electronic media, theAbuja meeting generated little enthusiasm in this nation pre-occupied with some of the ills the First Ladies referred to.One female human rights activist told IPS by telephone from thewestern city of Benin that ''the summit, in my own opinion, paidlip service to peace in Africa because throughout theirdeliberations, the causes of strifes in Africa were notdiscussed''.The activist, who did not want her name mentioned, said ''mostwars in the continent are caused by the lust for power by theleaders, a strong determination to perpetrate themselves in officeand failure to accept defeat in elections''.The First Ladies' declaration should have contained ''strongcondemnation for such actions of African leaders whilerepresentations should also be sent to those leaders guilty ofcausing wars'', she argued, adding: ''Perhaps such condemnation isdifficult because some of the First Ladies are beneficiaries ofsome of the causes I have underlined.''Sophie Oluwole, lecturer in the Department of Philosophy at theUniversity of Lagos, also criticised the First Ladies' Summit,saying it was their husbands who were involved in the strugglefor political power that causes the crises.''They are not even involved in governance, so what is thebasis for the meeting. Their places are in the homes,'' Oluwoleargued. (end/ips/ro/kb/97).Origin: Harare/AFRICA-WOMEN/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 00:54:41 +0100 (BST)From: Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unsubscribe Ebrima Jawara.Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95q.970514004646.23491C-100000@suma3.reading.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/PLAIN; charset="US-ASCII"To the list coordinator,Please unsubscribe me, I start finals in a week, and will not have a lotof time to be checking my mail.It has been an honour, and a pleasure.Best regards to all the list members.Ebrima Jawara.------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 09:20:42 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: Ebrima Jawara < aeujawra@reading.ac.uk >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Unsubscribe Ebrima Jawara.Message-ID: <19970514082152.AAB50758@LOCALNAME>Ebrima has been unsubscribed as requested.On 14 May 97 at 0:54, Ebrima Jawara wrote:> To the list coordinator,> Please unsubscribe me, I start finals in a week, and will not have a> lot of time to be checking my mail. It has been an honour, and a> pleasure.> Best regards to all the list members.> Ebrima Jawara.------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 11:15:08 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970514101556.AAA8974@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Momodou S. Sidibeh has been added to the list. Welcome to theGambia-l Mr. Sidibeh, we look forward to your contributions. Pleasesend an introduction of yourself to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 15:09:45 +0200From: Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 3379B999.59E6@afrodite.hibu.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitlist coordinators,Please unsubscribe me. I'm currently busy with eksams and project work.It has been a pleasure to be with you.Best regards to all the group members.Omar------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 15:16:32 +0200From: "Bahary Dukuray" < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Observer OnlineMessage-ID: < 199705141315.PAA29731@login.eunet.no MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/alternative;boundary="----=_NextPart_000_01BC6079.CE0562A0"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.------=_NextPart_000_01BC6079.CE0562A0Content-Type: text/plain;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHello everyone.I think we misunderstad each other.Because agreement was to bring Observer Online and not to pass mail each =other.Best regards to all the list membersBahary Dukuray.------=_NextPart_000_01BC6079.CE0562A0Content-Type: text/html;charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable Hello everyone. I think we misunderstad each =other. Because agreement was to bring Observer =Online and=20not to pass mail each other. Best regards to all the list =members Bahary Dukuray. ------=_NextPart_000_01BC6079.CE0562A0--------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 09:58:12 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryMessage-ID: < 970514095812_-963007388@emout16.mail.aol.com Can someone please explain to me why the speaker has made it a principle notto speak to the press about national assembly matters. Don't the people havea right to know? What good are all the safeguards built into the constitutionif in-office conferences are called and no one is told what was discussed andwhy certain things being challenged cannot be pursued anymore? Am l missingsomething here or is it normal to put down all the right things in theconstitution and then find ways to circumvent them.Someone please help meunderstand this.Jabou------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 10:59:43 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On the draft constitution and the militaryMessage-ID: < 970514105940_-1767434604@emout10.mail.aol.com Can onyone who has a copy of the new constitution please e-mail me and l'llarrange for them to send me a copy. Thanks. I know that my comments on theconstitution are not meant to say that the previous one was better. Lordknows that all we observed in the previous regime was enough for anyone toplainly see that no matter what kind of constitution we had, it's existancedid not mean a damn thing to those who were pillaging our country. From whatl have now gathered in discussions on the L, especially the piece by AlphaRobinson, it seems that the constitution we have now is setting us off to avery good stride towards true democracy. However, as citizens, we stillreserve the right to scutinize and criticize where we see inconsistenciesbecause this is what will allow us to ensure that we do not revert back to asituation where little by little, the laws set down are disregarded oroverlooked .Jabou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 19:07:14 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Observer OnlineMessage-ID: <19970514180806.AAA61406@LOCALNAME>You can read the Observer issues at:Momodou CamaraOn 14 May 97 at 15:16, Bahary Dukuray wrote:> Hello everyone.> I think we misunderstad each other.> Because agreement was to bring Observer Online and not to pass mail> each other.> Best regards to all the list members> Bahary Dukuray.*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 13:27:15 -0600From: fox_steven@venus.nmhu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 97051413271558@venus.nmhu.edu Dear friends of the Gambia listserve, just a note requesting to terminate mysubscription. I will resubscribe in August. I am about to return to TheGambia (in a mere two weeks) where I will continue my work at Buiba. I willmiss you all (though I have not been a substantial contributor due tolimitations in time). Steve Fox------------------------------Date: 14 May 1997 19:39:06 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ LIBERIA:Message-ID: < 3326336925.284776437@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 10-May-97 ***Title: /IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ LIBERIA: Residents Gripped By ElectionPanicBy Attes JohnsonMONROVIA, May 8 (IPS) -- As the May 30 date for the Liberiangeneral elections draws near, a wave of panic has gripped thecapital city.Most Monrovians are not looking forward to the elections,slated to usher in a new government for the West African nationthat has been embroiled in conflict since 1989.Those with the financial means to do so have set up camp atairline offices booking flights out of the country. ''On a dailybasis, the offices of airlines and travel agencies are overcrowdedwith people with the financial power, who are booking in advancefor their relatives just in case fighting breaks out,'' said anofficial in the revenue department at the Ministry of Finance.''The sale of air tickets for the month of May realisedattractive revenue,'' the official added.Many businesses have started to close their doors two hoursearlier -- at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. -- and prices of most goodschange daily as instability within the financial market sets inahead of the elections.Parents too have decided to flout the government schoolcalendar and many teachers are turning up for classes with nopupils to teach.Last month, for example, parents stormed a preparatory schoolin Paynesville, a Monrovian suburb, to inform the schoolauthorities that they were pulling their children out of schooluntil after the May 30 elections. Schools throughout the capitalhave reported similar action by parents.''These warlords are determine to continue to hold us hostageand loot the resources of the country and will not resist untilthey take hold of the Presidency,'' said one concerned parent.''The fact that they would do anything to eliminate anyone whostands in their way means we may witness another round of carnagein our populated city.''''It is better for my children and myself to be together athome so that if there is another outbreak of factional fighting inthe city, I will not have to look here and there for any of mykids,'' said one mother. ''If we have to die together then that'sGod's wish,'' she added.Last Friday (May 2), the Ministry of Education warned on thegovernment-owned radio that schools should not stop conductingclasses. There are 23 schools owned and operated by the MonroviaConsolidated School System, established in 1964 to catr for low-income earners. And, there are less than 70 private scools.Residents say that rather than adopting a strict tone with theschools, the government should take note of the parents concernfor their children's safety during the run-up to the elections.''What kind of government is careless with the very people'slives they claim to be protecting. We saw how we were assured thatthere would be no fighting in Monrovia, only to realise a wave ofterror that rained on us on Apr. 6 last year,'' said a streetpeddler.Last April, warring factions became engaged in a conflict thatdisplaced large numbers of civilians, some of whom took refuge inembassy compounds.Despite the residents' fears, plans for the elections are stillmoving ahead. The Liberian police are receiving election securitytraining through assistance from the International CriminalInvestigation Training Assistance Programme of the United States'Department of Justice and the West African Peacekeeping Forces(ECOMOG).Five hundred candidates were selected for the trainingprogramme, and the first group began their instruction on Apr. 28,while the second group will start Thursday (May 8).According to a release from the United States InformationService (USIS) here, the purpose of the training exercise is toprepar selected men and women from the police to inter-operatejointly with ECOMOG forces in providing security at polling sitesduring the elections.The transitional government -- which includes representativesof the various factions -- is to provide 20 percent of the 12million U.S. Dollars required to hold the elections, while theinternational community has agreed to foot the rest of the bill.The United States Chief of Mission to Liberia last weekinformed the transitional government that the United States willprovide six million U.S. Dollars for the forthcoming elections,which will be channeled through the U.S.-based InternationalFoundation of Election Systems (IFES).According to a source close to the U.S. embassy here, IFES willprovide technical and administrative support to Liberia'sIndependent Elections Commission (INCOM), the main bodysupervising the elections.Liberia's transitional government has released 75,000 U.S.Dollars as its first initial contribution to INCOM. ''All effortsare being exerted to give priority to the forthcoming electionsscheduled for May 30 this year,'' the Ministry of InformationCultural Affairs and Tourism said in an Apr. 30 press release.(end/ips/aj/pm97)Origin: Amsterdam//IPS DEVELOPMENT BULLETIN/ LIBERIA/----[c] 1997, InterPress Third World NA:Message-ID: 1'0'5490863b'483@igc.apc.org Date: 13 May 1997 16:18:03 -0800 (PST)X-Gateway: notes@gn.apc.org Lines: 132------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 21:52:01 +0200From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: First Ladies Launch P -ReplyMessage-ID: < 1356132350.65144598@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---From: Yaikah Jeng,YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 14/05/97 16:46Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P -Reply- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Gambia-l,I think that the statement made by Sophie Oluwole, a lecturer inthe dept. of philosophy at the university of Lagos, that "the firstladies have no hand in governance and that they belong at home!!! waspreposterous and especially sad coming from an educated woman. Ifanything, they should be applauded and encouraged. Here we haveafrican women in positions of power who can hopefully make adifference and should be commended for taking such an initiative. Iwill agree with some of her points though that they should havestressed the obsession of some african leaders with power and theirdesire to amass as much wealth as possible. Personally, i feel thatif properly handled, this organization can go a long way. MissOluwole's statement was a bit too harsh, I think. Some feedbackplease especially from the women in this forum.Yaikah---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 14:09:59 -0500From: Mostafa Jersey Marong < mmarong@madison.tec.wi.us To: Gambia-L:@madison.tec.wi.usSubject: So longMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19970514190959.0068f008@madison.tec.wi.us Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"List Members and Managers,I am saying so long to you all. I completed my grad. program at Universityof Wisconsin- Madison last December. They cancelled my e-mail privilege thatI had as a student in February. I signed on again as a student in computerscience at the Madison Area Technical College (MATC). The MATC e-mailprivilege too is about to be terminated as I have finished that one semestercomputer class and saying bye to the MATC too. I won't sign on again until Iget back to Gambia hopefully in the very near future (hoping Tombong willsucceed in bringing AOL or other agency to replace Compuserve) or, godforbid, if I get stuck in Madison and unable to go.It was great being here. From the humble beginnings in Fall 1995 (with KatimTouray and myself here) great stides have been made. The hard work andsacrifice of the managers should be highly commended.So to all especiallyMalanding; Abdu (at Columbia) and Sarian-the twosome who almost punched mein heated debates we had- it's been fun. You guys are great. Let no onesucceeed in making you feel otherwise.ThanksMostafa.------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 14:18:41 -0500From: Mostafa Jersey Marong < mmarong@madison.tec.wi.us To: "Gambia-l:The Gambia and related Issues Mailing List"< gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Not unsubscribing yetMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19970514191841.00667a78@madison.tec.wi.us Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"List Managers,My earlier message was a "so Long" but it is not an "unsubscribe". Until Iknow what happens in the next two to three weeks, keep me on even though mychances of reading the mail are slim.Thanks y'all.Mostafa------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 22:32:18 +0100From: Bahary Dukuray < bdukuray@login.eunet.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: newsMessage-ID: < 199705142031.WAA10461@login.eunet.no Mime-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-transfer-encoding: quoted-printableWednesday 14 May, 1997Hi everyone.=A0Spice Girls conquer America!The Spice Girls have hit the top of the American charts with their debutalbum Spice - a first for a British act - record company Virgin hasannounced.=A0It means the girls have conquered America, an achievement unmatched byOasis or other top British acts.Best regards to all the membersBahary=A0=A0------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 23:13:07 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Observer Online: Additional Demo IssuesMessage-ID: <19970514221359.AAA13974@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,The rest of April issues of the Daily Observer are now in placeand can be found at:We are still taking names of potential subscribers so if you areinterested in being included, just send an email to:RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 20:05:33 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assetsMessage-ID: < 337A534D.8884982D@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSwiss consider demand to block Mobutu assetsCopyright 1997 Reuters Ltd. All rights reserved.By Elif KabanGENEVA (Reuter) - Zairian rebels have asked Switzerland to freezethe huge assets of President Mobutu Sese Seko and the Swiss, underpressure about the morality of its dealings, have agreed to consider therequest.U.N. officials say Mobutu's fortune in Switzerland -- $4 billion,according to Swiss media -- could be a key factor in the crisis grippinghis vast, mineral-rich Central African state, where the cancer-strickenpresident is under international pressure to step down to avert athreatened rebel assault on the capital Kinshasa.The future of his vast wealth has been mentioned "informally"during Mobutu's inconclusive negotiations with rebel leader LaurentKabila, senior U.N. officials say.But, in a further twist, some Swiss are warning that the haven thiscountry provides for huge sums acquired by Mobutu and other Africandictators could turn into another banking scandal, compounding the painof recent disclosures about dealings with Nazi Germany.Mobutu and Kabila were expected to meet again Wednesday on a SouthAfrican ship in Congo but the talks were delayed because the rebelleader refused to board the ship unless it was in international waters.The Swiss Foreign Ministry said Wednesday the demand for an assetfreeze came from the interim public prosecutor in the rebel-controlledcity of Lumumbashi."This request is now being examined," said spokeswoman YasmineShatila. "If it is judged valid and in compliance with relevantregulations, the appropriate measures of judicial assistance will beexamined."Switzerland previously said it would consider a request to freezeMobutu's assets only if it came from the Zairian government. Its FederalBanking Commission had said a search among selected banks had found notrace of the money.But in a sign of Swiss nervousness over moral issues, the FederalBanking Commission is now extending the search to all banks.The Commission said Wednesday that it was giving all Swiss banks,numbering more than 400, until May 30 to report if they or any of theirbranches or offices abroad had any accounts of Mobutu or people orcompanies associated with him."The government has expressed a desire for a complete searchaddressed to all banks," its president, Kurt Hauri, said.Swiss media say Mobutu's fortune is spread among secret accounts inSwitzerland where he also owns a luxury villa in Lausanne and his sonhas had business dealings.Switzerland's public announcement on the rebel request, coupledwith the new bank search ordered for Mobutu's funds, could give theZairian ruler a chance to get out any money he might have in the countrywhile there is time.Some government critics, however, estimate that the issue ofMobutu's wealth will explode into yet another Swiss banking scandal.Despite official denials of close ties between the disgracedZairian leader and the Swiss, Swiss media have been revealing what isapparently the contrary.A call to the Swiss Commercial Registry office in the canton ofValais revealed that Mobutu's son Kongolo had registered a company inthe town of Martigny, named "Yoshad," in May 1995.The company's recorded activities included importing, exportingagricultural commerce and "show business."The German-language Swiss newspaper Sonntags Zeitung said at theweekend that Kongolo used Swiss banks to transact big deals for thetrading firm's exports of tons of commodities like diamonds, gold andcopper for its own account.It said Kongolo had close ties to Switzerland, where it said heattended school, regularly sold diamonds in person, had friendly linkswith Geneva financiers and routinely told clients to transfer money to aSwiss account, possibly in Lausanne.The French-speaking daily, 24 Heures, published a copy of a lettersigned by Kongolo regarding a shipment of "yellow metal" from Zaire andaddressed to a client in Gambia. The letter asked the client to make thepayment into a Swiss bank account.A joint press release from Third World lobby groups, Action onSwiss-Third World Finances and Statement of Bern, urged the governmentto act quickly to freeze Mobutu's wealth."It is clear that a decision to block accounts is urgently needed,all the more so because a large part of Mobutu's liquid assets are stillsupposed to be in Swiss banks," it said.Portugal, where Mobutu also owns property, including a villa in thesouthern Algarve region, said Wednesday it had received no request tofreeze his assets.REUTER------------------------------Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 20:44:57 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: yjeng@phnet.sph.jhu.edu Subject: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -ReplyMessage-ID: < 970514204453_-896649968@emout16.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-05-14 15:47:56 EDT, momodou@inform-bbs.dk (MomodouCamara) writes:<< Some feedbackplease especially from the women in this forum. >>HI,I think even the EDUCATED men need to contribute to this debate. It could bethat MR O, is literate, but not educated ( there is a difference). So why besurprise about such statements.Just look at the IRON LADY's rules, and see the importance of women in thisworld of politics. It might be the remedy for the troubles in Africa. Sincethe men can not pull it together.mj---------------------Forwarded message:From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: GAMBIA-L@, gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List), @Date: 97-05-14 15:47:56 EDT---forwarded mail START---From: Yaikah Jeng,YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 14/05/97 16:46Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P -Reply- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Gambia-l,I think that the statement made by Sophie Oluwole, a lecturer inthe dept. of philosophy at the university of Lagos, that "the firstladies have no hand in governance and that they belong at home!!! waspreposterous and especially sad coming from an educated woman. Ifanything, they should be applauded and encouraged. Here we haveafrican women in positions of power who can hopefully make adifference and should be commended for taking such an initiative. Iwill agree with some of her points though that they should havestressed the obsession of some african leaders with power and theirdesire to amass as much wealth as possible. Personally, i feel thatif properly handled, this organization can go a long way. MissOluwole's statement was a bit too harsh, I think. Some feedbackplease especially from the women in this forum.Yaikah---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------ Momodou





From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Momodou Camara <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Wed, 14 May 1997, Momodou Camara wrote:



> ---forwarded mail START---

> From: Yaikah

> To: Momodou Camara

> Date: 14/05/97 16:46

> Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

> Gambia-l,

> I think that the statement made by Sophie Oluwole, a lecturer in

> the dept. of philosophy at the university of Lagos, that "the first

> ladies have no hand in governance and that they belong at home!!! was

> preposterous and especially sad coming from an educated woman. If

> anything, they should be applauded and encouraged. Here we have

> african women in positions of power who can hopefully make a

> difference and should be commended for taking such an initiative. I

> will agree with some of her points though that they should have

> stressed the obsession of some african leaders with power and their

> desire to amass as much wealth as possible. Personally, i feel that

> if properly handled, this organization can go a long way. Miss

> Oluwole's statement was a bit too harsh, I think. Some feedback

> please especially from the women in this forum.

>

> Yaikah



I agree with Yaika, i don't know what Sophie Oluwole's expectations were.

Maybe she expected them to discuss all the problems occuring in Africa (

most problems occuring due to the same underlining problem......want of

money and power as she said), discuss the fact that some of their

husbands are the causes and plan on how to get rid of them or something!

Okay, so maybe they didn't discuss the actual problems and how to solve them.

Instead, they announced what their goals were. what is wrong with that?

Isn't it a start? everyone has to start somewhere. being in positions of

power, I think that they could acheieve a lot given time, encouragement

and guidance ( if they need it). I think before any quick judgements are

made, they should be given time and we'll see if it was all "lip service".

Or they could suprise some people, with some of the things they could

achieve, if helping the continent is really what they want.

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 00:18:16 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assets

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



I should have asked this question when I sent the piece but does anyone

know who the person in The Gambia is who allegedly had the business

dealings with Mobutu's son? My guess would be be Sissoho but I have

heard that there is a Mr. Conteh (the man who at one time had a share

holding in the defunct Gambia Airways) who resides in Brussels and is an

inlaw to the Mobutu's.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 22:47:32 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: So long

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Mr. Marong,



If you are still going to be around for a while and wish to continue on

Gambia-l, I can get you an e-mail address on my work station (my Lab's

that is). Let me know by private mail at



Cheers,



Madiba.







On Wed, 14 May 1997, Mostafa Jersey Marong wrote:



> List Members and Managers,

> I am saying so long to you all. I completed my grad. program at University

> of Wisconsin- Madison last December. They cancelled my e-mail privilege that

> I had as a student in February. I signed on again as a student in computer

> science at the Madison Area Technical College (MATC). The MATC e-mail

> privilege too is about to be terminated as I have finished that one semester

> computer class and saying bye to the MATC too. I won't sign on again until I

> get back to Gambia hopefully in the very near future (hoping Tombong will

> succeed in bringing AOL or other agency to replace Compuserve) or, god

> forbid, if I get stuck in Madison and unable to go.

> It was great being here. From the humble beginnings in Fall 1995 (with Katim

> Touray and myself here) great stides have been made. The hard work and

> sacrifice of the managers should be highly commended.So to all especially

> Malanding; Abdu (at Columbia) and Sarian-the twosome who almost punched me

> in heated debates we had- it's been fun. You guys are great. Let no one

> succeeed in making you feel otherwise.

> Thanks

> Mostafa.

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 23:14:35 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To: Momodou Camara <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Mr. Camara,



I disagree, this is an issue that I've discussed with a lot of folks on

Naijanet (the Nigerian equivalent of Gambia-L). I made the same comments

as Prof. Oluwole...I didn't respond earlier, because my views may be

perceived as gender "bashing" (because of my earlier humor postings).



What is the point in wasting our scare resources for a summit of this

nature, without the real issues being addressed??? Most, if not all of the

problems on our continent are caused by the people at the top. Their

husbands are responsible for suffering of the innocent kids in Zaire,

Rwanda, Nigeria and so on.



Why hold such a summit in Nigeria of all places??? A place where a bunch

of ignorami are in charge...maiming the civilian population, jailing

people on here-say, not to talk of the Ogoni hangings!!!



This is not an issue of the involvement of women the state of affairs of

our continent, if so is the case, it will be more fitting to have women

like Winnie Mandela, Mrs. Perry of liberia and so many learned women all

over the continent.



The best job for most African First ladies belong in their respective

households, period.



Cheers,



Prof. Mads.



On Wed, 14 May 1997, Momodou Camara wrote:



> ---forwarded mail START---

> From: Yaikah

> To: Momodou Camara

> Date: 14/05/97 16:46

> Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

> Gambia-l,

> I think that the statement made by Sophie Oluwole, a lecturer in

> the dept. of philosophy at the university of Lagos, that "the first

> ladies have no hand in governance and that they belong at home!!! was

> preposterous and especially sad coming from an educated woman. If

> anything, they should be applauded and encouraged. Here we have

> african women in positions of power who can hopefully make a

> difference and should be commended for taking such an initiative. I

> will agree with some of her points though that they should have

> stressed the obsession of some african leaders with power and their

> desire to amass as much wealth as possible. Personally, i feel that

> if properly handled, this organization can go a long way. Miss

> Oluwole's statement was a bit too harsh, I think. Some feedback

> please especially from the women in this forum.

>

> Yaikah

>

> ---forwarded mail END---

>

> --- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 10:40:24 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



HI FOLKS!

TALKING ABOUT WOMEN IN POWER, CHECK THIS OUT. PERSONALLY I FIND IT

INTERESTING. IT'S ABOUT TIME AFRICAN WOMEN, BE IT "1ST LADIES" OR WHAT EVER

"RANK", TAKE THEIR RIGHTFUL LEADERSHIP PLACES (NOT ONLY IN THE HOME). I

AGREE WITH JAGANA THAT MAYBE WOMEN WILL MAKE A BIG DIFFERENCE OR ON ANOTHER

THOUGHT, MAY BE THE LACK OF SUCH LEADERSHIP WITHIN WOMEN IS ANOTHER IMPEDING

FACTOR ON OUR POLITICAL MATURITY. KEEP UP THE FAITH SISTERS!!!



REGARDS,

::)))Abdou Oujimai

............................................



FORWARD:

-------

Western Division Gets First Woman Alkalo

.........................................

Mrs Mariama Gibba was recently appointed the first woman alkalo in Western

Division. Her appointment as the Alkalo of Bonto Kuta village, Kombo East

District ,took effect on March 10 ,1997. Mariama, 70, was born in Mandinaba

village, Kombo East District she succeeds Omar Sowe. Speaking to the Daily

Observer soon after her appointment, Mrs Gibba lamented the lack of

development for the Village. "Despite Bonto Kuta being near the road, there

is hardly

anything ever done for the village apart from one well provided by the

Brikama area council", she said. She listed the main priorities of the

village as the provision of drinking water, a seed store and a community

vegetable garden, which she said would stop the migration of their youths to

the urban centres.

She further appealed to the government to assist the village with some of

their basic necessities. She concluded by expressing gratitude to the

district authorities forhaving confidence in her by appointing her the

alkalo. She promised to serve the village and the district diligently.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thursday April 14, 1997

The Daily Observer

All rights reserved (ISSN 0796-0832)

Banjul, The Gambia





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 10:53:42 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Women in power

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi again!



Am sure most of you, if not all, must have read this and the previous

forward from the Observer Online. Am just kind of adding a little bit

substance to the "topic of the day". CHECK THIS ONE TOO.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai

....................



FORWARD:



TANGO Elects First Chairwoman

-----------------------------



The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO) has elected it

first chairwoman Kinday Samba-Ndure of The Gambia Food and Nutrition

Association (GAFNA). According to a press release from TANGO, the election

of Mrs Kinday Samba Ndure took place during this year's General Members

Assembly held on 9 and 10 April at The Gambia Girl Guides Centre, Kanifing.

TANGO regards the election of the first woman as chairperson in its 14 years

existence as "history". Mrs Kinday Samba - Ndure who succeeds Mr. Ndondy S.Z

N'jie, is to be supported by Vice-Chairwoman Ms Patricia Wall of APSO and

Treasurer Mariama Ashcroft of Gambia's Women Finance Association, "with this

team of three dynamic women at the top hierarchy of TANGO, and a woman

director,"the release says "the association is poised to take the NGO

movement in The Gambia forward."The general assembly discussed various

issues pertaining

to NGOs and adopted TANGO's audited accounts and strategic plan for the

Association. The meeting was attended was representatives from the UNDP,

FAO, the NGO Affairs Agency and the Dakar-based Goree Institute.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thursday April 14, 1997

The Daily Observer

All rights reserved (ISSN 0796-0832)

Banjul, The Gambia





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 12:27:47 +0000

From: S Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Observer Online

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset="US-ASCII"

Content-disposition: inline

Content-transfer-encoding: 7bit



Hi Modou,



My Greetings and congratulations from the Commonwealth

Secretariat in London.I have been noting all your efforts in

keeping the Gambia message service running smoothly

and efficiently.It is indeed an invaluable tool for keeping

abreast with developments back home as well as with

Gambian nationals in the States.I will be sending an

introductory note about myself at the appropriate time.



In the interim I would desperately want to have Yaikah

Jengs correct E-Mail address as I would urgently want to

re-establish contact with her two brothers Tijan and Ousman

N'jie ,both of whom have been lifelong friends and relatives

and we lost touch when I started working in London.

Secondly,could you give me details on how to subscribe to

Observer articles.



Thanks for your anticipated assistance and keep up the

good work.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 08:41:12 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Fwd: Swiss consider demand to block Mobutu assets

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> I should have asked this question when I sent the piece but does anyone

> know who the person in The Gambia is who allegedly had the business

> dealings with Mobutu's son? My guess would be be Sissoho but I have

> heard that there is a Mr. Conteh (the man who at one time had a share

> holding in the defunct Gambia Airways) who resides in Brussels and is an

> inlaw to the Mobutu's.

>

> Lat

>

Aaaahhhh AhA!!!! "GongGah"





Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 10:47:25 -0400

From: Yaikah Jeng <

To:

Subject: Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply -Reply

Message-ID: <



Madiba,

" the best role for these first ladies belong in their

households"........ C'mon, doing what? Feeding their husbands and

children? This is to be expected from a wife, I guess but i still

hold on to my belief that this was a step in the right direction.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 12:20:41 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



I hope we are not taking this isuue of First ladies particulrly the

Distiguish Professor's remark too strongly. First I believe that

labeling the participants as First ladies is what is causing the

problem here. I thought it was meant to be the First Spouses

unfortunately there aren't many first husbands in this world. Assuming

that they meant to say first Spouses, we may want to ask ourselves,

How much influence (control, or hand) do the Spouses of our leaders

have in the day to day politics in Africa or the even the developed

democracies? If we say they do not have much control over their

spouses' (in this case husbands') political actions, would it not be

correct if we say they do not have a hand in governance? That is not

to say that they do not have a role in the welfare of our continent.

I think this should not be misrepresented as another war of the sexes

but should be seen as what is really practicable. I hope I did not

stir the broth in the wrong direction!!



Just trying to help.



Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 17:09:51 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To:

Subject: Clash of two cultures (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





> By BETH J. HARPAZ

> .c The Associated Press

>

> NEW YORK (May 15) - A Danish mother was reunited with her 14-month-old

> daughter four days after she sparked an international incident by leaving the

> girl outside a restaurant while she dined inside with the girl's father.

>

> ''From what I hear, everything went as smoothly as possible'' when

> Annette Sorensen and daughter Liv were reunited at about 7 p.m. Wednesday,

> said Maggie Lear, a spokeswoman for the Administration for Children's

> Services.

>

> Sorensen and the child's father, Exavier Wardlaw of New York City, were

> arrested Saturday on child-endangerment charges when they left Liv in her

> stroller outside a restaurant in Manhattan's East Village while they dined

> inside.

>

> The arrest highlighted the differences between New York, where leaving

> your child unattended outside a restaurant is a crime, and Copenhagen, where

> the same act is standard procedure.

>

> ''To leave a child unattended for an hour on a city street in New York is

> pretty inappropriate,'' said ACS commissioner Nicholas Scoppetta.

>

> Asked about the cultural differences, Scoppetta replied, ''I don't think

> you should expect the police department to make inquiries about whether this

> is acceptable in Denmark.''

>

> Danes in Copenhagen reacted with shock at the news, saying it is

> commonplace in their country to leave their children unattended but in view

> while they shop or dine.

>

> The international incident began when Sorensen, visiting from Copenhagen

> for a month, and Wardlaw, a movie production assistant, met for dinner.

> Sorensen left the baby in a carriage outside the Dallas BBQ.

>

> The parents were at a table six feet away, separated from the child by

> two tables and a plate glass window.

>

> Employees and other diners asked about the child's safety, but the

> parents rebuffed them. Finally, one customer called 911, and police arrested

> both parents and jailed them for two nights. The child was taken away and

> placed in foster care. The father was additionally charged with disorderly

> conduct, and both parents have a May 19 court date.

>

> Child welfare authorities will continue to monitor the girl's care while

> the case is pending.

>

> AP-NY-05-15-97 0927EDT

>





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 20:08:49 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII







On Wed, 14 May 1997, madiba saidy wrote:



> What is the point in wasting our scare resources for a summit of this

> nature, without the real issues being addressed??? Most, if not all of the

> problems on our continent are caused by the people at the top. Their

> husbands are responsible for suffering of the innocent kids in Zaire,

> Rwanda, Nigeria and so on.



Maybe someone needs to tell me exactly what was expected from this

meeting, what was accomplished or

not by these first spouses. And for people who want things happening NOW,

I guess some have to be reminded that it is AFRICA. things are done in

peoples own good time, no such word as "quickly". It's something that has

to change, nut until then....alas! we have to deal with it.

Another thing is that, I don't think these women can acheieve much by

condemming their husbands! It won't be a big deal for their husbands to

dump them and get someone else......I'm sure there are women out there

who won't mind being a first lady!. if they put their mind to it, I'm

sure they they can come up with resources it will take longer for some of

us ordinary people to achieve (ie those that want to make a difference).

Also, they may be beneficiaries of their husbands wealth but are you,

madiba, blaming them for the way their husbands have acheieved their wealth??

or are you blaming them for using any of the money at all??

Another question...., are you saying that since their husbands are

responsible for the sufferings, they should be ashamed of themselves and

never show their faces in public places where issues like stability and

peace are being discussed?? this would be a natural reaction. If they

have any

sense at all, I don't think that should expect great opposition esp those

whose husbands are responsible for the sufferings. I think it takes

courage to stand up in such opposition. Now!, I'm not saying that this is

the miracle that Africa has been waiting for. it could very turn out to

be lip service BUT it does have great potential, I think, if these women

really mean and want to achieve what they say.

And quickly, just so as not to bore anyone with my ramblings, I'ld just

like to say that people shouldn't jump into hasty conclusions about our

resources being wasted without giving these women a chance. let's see

what happens, an then in an American fashion, sue them if nothing comes

of it!!!! ( yeah right!!!)



> Why hold such a summit in Nigeria of all places??? A place where a bunch

> of ignorami are in charge...maiming the civilian population, jailing

> people on here-say, not to talk of the Ogoni hangings!!!



I don't see why the summit can't be held in Nigeria. Why not in

the country where a lot of sufering is happening, a place where the

first ladies can see for themselves, an example of what they're up against.

why go

to a peaceful country, away from places where what one wants to solve is

occuring?? Actually, this is just theoretical mumbojumbo ( just trying to

increase discussions on the subject!) cause I expect

their "royal eyes" to be protected from such "unlady-like sights!!" or is

it unspouse-like sights??





> The best job for most African First ladies belong in their respective

> households, period.

sorry but I think that instead of sitting at home and trying to

look pretty and continuing the stereotypical role of "be seen and not

heard", they should at least get off their 'royal butts" and try to do

something. A statement Sophie Oluwole made was that they have no role in

governance or something, I don't think that someone has to be in

government inorder to be able to make changes. I think the Canadians are a

great example when it comes to taking matters into their own hands. many

times they don't wait for the government to take action, instead they

form some group or another and try to attain their goals!

Ancha.



Hope I haven't offended anyone in any way, but I think that the two sides

of the issue should be looked at ie it's hypocritical and a waste of time

and money or it should be given a chance because of the potential or

possibilities. Things start as possibilities before they become a

reality.









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 15 May 1997 23:17:23 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Information about the ALD.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=unknown-8bit

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



THE GAMBIA FOUNDATION, INC.

presents

AFRICAN LIBERATION DAY WEEKEND

with SeneGambian Sensation

OUR VERY OWN

MUSA NGUM

(IN A PLAYBACK SESSION)



OUT OF STATE GUESTS - DONATIONS ARE BEING ASKED

IN-STATE PATRONS - $30.00 FOR THE WHOLE WEEKEND



MAY 24TH - 25TH, 1997



The weekendís festivities will begin with



SATURDAY, MAY 24TH, 1997



SYMPOSIUM: Howard University Blackburn Auditorium beginning at 1:00 p.m.



The topics of discussion are but not limited to (if time allows):



∑ AFRICAíS FINAL OFFENSIVE INTO THE 21st CENTURY



∑ SENE-GAMBIA - FANTASY OR POSSIBILITY (The history of the two countries and

what the ramifications of a unified SENE-GAMBIA will be)



∑ AFRICA AT A CROSS-ROADS: The African Womanís challenges and achievements



∑ TRANSLATING IDEAS INTO ACTION



∑ IMPLICATIONS OF THE NEW IMMIGRATION LAWS ON THE AFRICAN COMMUNITY

Gambian Attorney, Abdoulie Suwareh and Prof. Yusef Ford will address the

public on the issues



GRAND DANCE 10:00 pm to 4:00 am - at The Bismillah Halal Meat Market

(University Blvd)



SUNDAY 25TH MAY, 1997

(there are scheduled basketball and soccer games. please call for details)

PICNIC & SAMBASOHO (KASAK) 12:30 pm to 7:00 pm 10200 Sligo Creek Pkwy

Sligo/Dennis Community Rec. Center

DANCE FINALE: 11:00 pm to 4:00am HALAL MEAT MARKET ON UNIVERSITY

BLVD. West



IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS, PLEASE CALL 301/445-2850 or 202/328-8049



OUT OF STATE ORGANIZATIONS, PLEASE PROVIDE THE GAMBIA FOUNDATION WITH A COPY

OF YOUR MAILING LIST. WE ARE TRYING TO PUT ONE TOGETHER.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 01:20:39 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: [Fwd: PRESS ON CONTINENT 'BLOODIED BUT UNBOWED,' AFRICAN PUBLISHER SAYS]

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------B2A279CD6532033C43CE9DA5"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------B2A279CD6532033C43CE9DA5

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





--------------B2A279CD6532033C43CE9DA5

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Path: nntp.earthlink.net!mr.net!newsfeeds.sol.net!news.maxwell.syr.edu!cam-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!su-news-hub1.bbnplanet.com!news.bbnplanet.com!newsxfer3.itd.umich.edu!newsxfer.itd.umich.edu!uunet!in1.uu.net!205.185.79.4!super.zippo.com!zdc!usenet

From: USIA

Newsgroups: zipnews.gov.world.regional.africa

Subject: PRESS ON CONTINENT 'BLOODIED BUT UNBOWED,' AFRICAN PUBLISHER SAYS

Date: 20 Feb 1997 10:21:15 -0800

Sender:

Approved:

Message-ID: <



*97021903.AAF



PRESS ON CONTINENT 'BLOODIED BUT UNBOWED,' AFRICAN PUBLISHER SAYS



(Kenneth Best speaks at Freedom Forum workshop) (830)

By Jim Fisher-Thompson

USIA Staff Writer



WASHINGTON -- While the 1990s proved "a perilous decade" for the press

in Africa, African journalists are still committed to reporting the

continent's political and economic transformation to an eager public

-- whether their governments like it or not, says African publisher

Kenneth Best.



Providing the African perspective at a February 15 workshop on the

press in Africa sponsored by the media foundation the Freedom Forum,

Liberian publisher Best said: "The message...I bring to this round

table is that the media in Africa has never known more repression and

brutality than what we are facing today. Yet journalists, their heads

bloodied but unbowed, are still...striving to bring news and

information to a public thirsting for it."



A longtime journalist, Best founded the Daily Observer, the first

independent daily newspaper in his native Liberia, in 1981. The next

year, he founded the Daily Observer of Gambia, where he had fled from

government harassment in Liberia. He is currently writing on African

media issues as a fellow at the Freedom Forum Media Studies Center in

New York.



Best told the media workshop that murder is "a commonplace tool" that

repressive regimes in Africa use against journalists in the 1990s. "In

1994 alone," he said, "Africa lost some 80 journalists, more than all

the media people killed in World War II."



According to Best, one of the centers of journalistic truth-telling in

Africa is Nigeria, despite numerous human rights violations against

the media by its military government. There, he said, "hundreds of

thousands of copies of newspapers and magazines have been confiscated,

causing serious financial harm to media houses, and scores of

journalists have been imprisoned, three of them serving time for

treason. Yet Nigerian journalists...are still being critical of the

government and championing the cause of human rights and the return to

democratic civil governance."



No government suppression has completely "succeeded in silencing the

media in Africa," Best pointed out. As examples, he cited Cameroon and

Liberia.



In Cameroon, he said, "Pius Njawe and his newspaper, Le Messager, have

suffered constant harassment and persecution since the early 1990s,

when press freedom and multiparty democracy were born in the Cameroon.

Only recently he was again arrested, charged, and convicted of

`criminal defamation' under the country's penal code and detained.

Yet, Le Messager and Njawe's two other publications are still being

published."



In Liberia, he noted, despite the damage caused to the media in

Monrovia last April by forces loyal to Charles Taylor, "many of its

newspapers are back on the streets today and some of the radio

stations back on the air."



Best also mentioned the device of charging outlandish fees for press

licenses in The Gambia. In 1995, "the new military regime increased

the newspaper registration fee from $100 [U.S.] to $10,000 [U.S.] --

an increase of 10,000 percent."



Other regimes in Africa restrict the importation of newsprint, which

enables them to "make it more difficult for newspapers to be

published."



The United States could be of help to the African press, Best pointed

out, by connecting more newsrooms to the Internet.



"This may sound preposterous," he said, "given the underdeveloped

state of the media in many places on the continent. However, the

Internet is here to stay and it behooves all...to catch on somehow,

lest they be left even further behind in the race toward modernity."



Best said that Internet access could have a number of advantages:



-- There would be more U.S. coverage of Africa because "the media

would have ready access to what is happening on the ground in Africa"

and could report "more accurately and more frequently on events."



-- Educational institutions and students interested in Africa would be

more "in tune with what is happening on the continent and be able to

learn more about it."



-- Human rights organizations and other advocacy groups "would not

need to wait until a crisis occurs before they realize that something

needs to be done. Problems could be nipped in the bud because of the

instant availability of information."



The U.S. government is currently funding a project aimed at connecting

20 African nations to the Internet through the "Leland Initiative," a

$15 million project named for former Congressman Mickey Leland, who

was killed in a plane crash while on a humanitarian mission to

Ethiopia.



Despite continued government harassment of the press, Best insisted

that he is optimistic about the future of freedom and democracy on the

continent, in part because of the spirit of the African media.



"It is their continuing courage and commitment," he said, "that

inspires and challenges us to do all that we can to help them in our

common struggle to advance the free flow of information and ideas,

which, I am convinced, is the most important catalyst for economic and

social development and prosperity."

NNNN



..



--------------B2A279CD6532033C43CE9DA5--





------------------------------



Date: 16 May 1997 09:30:37 +0200

From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." <

Subject: Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <05418337C0D1D003*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: 05418337C0D1D003

Content-Return: Allowed

MIME-Version: 1.0







I wish to welcome all the new members and list members living in Norway

happy 17th of May.



Abdou Oujimai wrote:-

>Western Division Gets First Woman Alkalo

.........................................

>Mrs Mariama Gibba was recently appointed the first woman alkalo in Western

>Division. Her appointment as the Alkalo of Bonto Kuta village, Kombo East

>District ,took effect on March 10 ,1997. Mariama, 70, was born in Mandinaba

>village, Kombo East District she succeeds Omar Sowe.



I have mentioned Alkalo before and this reply was given concerning Alkalo

and Chiefs:-



>Date: 1997-02-23 21:22

>Section 193 (1) of the constitution states that, "Local government

>administration in The Gambia shall be based on a system of

>democratically elected councils with a high degree of local

>autonomy."

>The constitution, however leaves it to the National assembly to pass

>a Bill which if assented to becomes an Act of the National Assembly

>to establish councils.



>Once the Constitution is in force, the office of Chief, which has been

>made vacant by the removal of the previous holder must be filled by

>election within one hundred and twenty days or four months after the

>date of removal of the chief.



>"The election of an Alkalo shall also be by secret ballot."



My question is: Is this lady in question appointed or elected?



Thanks

Alhagi



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 10:46:01 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Alhagi (Jobs)!



The essence of me bringing up this forward is just to substitute or

contribute to the topic of women's role in African politics or affairs. Also

the fact that this is the first time a woman holds this "office" in our

country's history, to me, raises interesting developments in our political

history. We all know the "role of women" in Africa and particularly Gambia

especially at the village level. I was not so surprised to see a woman VP,

but an Alkalo was never expected by me and am sure many others. So if such a

development occur, it is indicative of the presence of a wind of change in

Gambian politics which is worth observing.



You wrote:



>>"The election of an Alkalo shall also be by secret ballot."



>My question is: Is this lady in question appointed or elected?.....



If your question is to raise the discussion to another level, I can't answer

it. May be someone else on the list can help. Nonetheless, appointed or

elected, for me it's a milestone that will enhance the eradication of

women's passive attitude, help them realize their potential as an equal (to

men) contributor to national development and counter the general perception

of "the woman's place is at home". WHAT A BIG DIFFERENCE WOULD THIS MAKE,

NOT ONLY IN GAMBIA BUT THE WHOLE OF AFRICA IN GENERAL.



Have a nice weekend G-Lers; and ***GOD 17. MAI*** to Norwegian Residents.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 07:55:55 -0400

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



Mr. Saidy, You do jest, of course!!!!!! - and Sophie's statement is

misguided for had first ladies and all ladies in Africa gotten less

complacent about what is taking place in our countries, we might have,

now, less carnage and mayhem as we are witnessing. This group of women

are capable and they see a possibility to help in alleviating the

situation on the continent and you consider it a waste of time and

resources. We have seen what the First Husbands have done and continue

to which has only brought grief and increased poverty to our people -

talk about squandered resources!





> Why hold such a summit in Nigeria of all places??? A place where a

> bunch of ignorami are in charge...maiming the civilian population,

> jailing

> people on here-say, not to talk of the Ogoni hangings!!!

>

I questioned holding the summit in Nigeria of all places, but what other

African country has not engaged in the disgraceful behaviours Nigeria

has engaged in? After all, Nigeria is the role model for most of the

sham regimes we now have in West Africa. But really, it does not matter

where it is held as long as substantive achievements result.



> This is not an issue of the involvement of women the state of affairs

> of

> our continent, if so is the case, it will be more fitting to have

> women

> like Winnie Mandela, Mrs. Perry of liberia and so many learned women

> all

> over the continent.

>

Do you mean to tell us that had Winnie remained married to

Mandela she would be expected to stay at home and be seen not heard?

Utter nonsense! These ladies were independent minded women before they

became wives and to try to stultify their desires to participate in our

continents development before they have even gotten started is very

discouraging and disappointing.



Please re-think your position, Prof.



Peace - Ya Soffie







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 97 10:15:49 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe(Mba)" <

To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" <

Subject: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v THE GAMBIAN NATIONAL SQUAD (Sunday 16th MAY 1997)

Message-ID: <



Does anyone know what this is about. I have no Idea where this guy got my

Address from. May be from the www.



----- Forwarded message follows -----



Received: from mail1-gui.server.virgin.net by sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu via

ESMTP (950413.SGI.8.6.12/951211.SGI)

for <

Received: from ws112.library.plymouth.ac.uk

(ws112.lib.plym.ac.uk [141.163.69.17])

by mail1-gui.server.virgin.net (Post.Office MTA v3.0 release 112

ID# 0-33929U70000L2S50) with SMTP id AAA17683;

Fri, 16 May 1997 14:02:55 +0100

Message-ID: <

Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 14:06:02 -0700

From: David Gadd <

Reply-To:

Organization: Univeristy of Plymouth

X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0Gold (Win16; I)

MIME-Version: 1.0

To: at137@columbia.edu, umjawara@cc.umanitoba.ca,

fanjie@gsu.edu, c3p0@xsite.net, Gunjur@aol.com, mmjeng@image.dk,

ndarboe@olemiss.edu, toni@baste.magibox.net

Subject: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v THE GAMBIAN NATIONAL SQUAD (Sunday 16th MAY 1997)





Hello Everyone,



As webmaster for the PLYMOUTH ARGYLE WEB SITE:



http://www.argyle.org.uk



I am writing to ask you for some talk over the next week regarding our

two teams meeting in a footy match this Sunday. Please come and visit

our site (above) and go to the messagebaord to leave a message for us -

we

would really love it.



If not, email me back and Ill leave a message for you.



Thanks in anticipation



DAVID GADD





----- End of Forwarded message -----













********************************************************************************



Numukunda Darboe

Chemistry Dept.

University of Mississippi

(601) 232 5143 Lab

ndarboe@olemiss.edu

Home Page at:





OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

GO REBELS!!!!!!!



********************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 18:01:47 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v THE GAMBIAN NATIONAL SQUAD (Sunday 16th MA

Message-ID: <19970516170250.AAA67794@LOCALNAME>



I have a link on my website to some home pages of Gambians on the

WWW I know of and the guy have got your addresses from there. I

received the same message.



Sorry for any inconvenience and I could remove the link if you do

not want to be there.



Momodou Camara





On 16 May 97 at 10:15, Numukunda Darboe(Mba) wrote:



> Does anyone know what this is about. I have no Idea where this guy

> got my Address from. May be from the www.

>

> ----- Forwarded message follows -----

>

> Received: from mail1-gui.server.virgin.net by

> sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu via ESMTP (950413.SGI.8.6.12/951211.SGI)

> for <

> -0500

> Received: from ws112.library.plymouth.ac.uk

> (ws112.lib.plym.ac.uk [141.163.69.17])

> by mail1-gui.server.virgin.net (Post.Office MTA v3.0

> release 112 ID# 0-33929U70000L2S50) with SMTP id AAA17683;

> Fri, 16 May 1997 14:02:55 +0100

> Message-ID: <

> Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 14:06:02 -0700

> From: David Gadd <

> Reply-To:

> Organization: Univeristy of Plymouth

> X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0Gold (Win16; I)

> MIME-Version: 1.0

> To: at137@columbia.edu, umjawara@cc.umanitoba.ca,

> fanjie@gsu.edu, c3p0@xsite.net, Gunjur@aol.com,

> mmjeng@image.dk, ndarboe@olemiss.edu, toni@baste.magibox.net

> Subject: PLYMOUTH ARGYLE v THE GAMBIAN NATIONAL SQUAD (Sunday 16th

> MAY 1997)

>

>

> Hello Everyone,

>

> As webmaster for the PLYMOUTH ARGYLE WEB SITE:

>

> http://www.argyle.org.uk

>

> I am writing to ask you for some talk over the next week regarding

> our two teams meeting in a footy match this Sunday. Please come

> and visit our site (above) and go to the messagebaord to leave a

> message for us - we would really love it.

>

> If not, email me back and Ill leave a message for you.

>

> Thanks in anticipation

>

> DAVID GADD

>

>

> ----- End of Forwarded message -----

>

>

>

>

>

>

> ********************************************************************************

>

> Numukunda Darboe

> Chemistry Dept.

> University of Mississippi

> (601) 232 5143 Lab

> ndarboe@olemiss.edu

> Home Page at:

> http://members.tripod.com/~ndarboe/

>

>

> OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

> GO REBELS!!!!!!!

>

> ********************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 18:22:51 +0200

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: First Spouses

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello listmembers,



Let me add my bit: I think it's very likely that an increasing number of

women in powerful positions could make this world a more peaceful one.

Agreed.



But let them please be elected, authorized, qualified.... I don't see,

why spouses/wifes of head of states should be powerful. If at all, it

were their husbands who were elected, not them. Why should marriage

qualify anybody for power?



Let them represent their husbands (mis)governing, if they like to use

the family tie. Or let them use the position of their spouses to raise

funds for charity-/social- or other useful purposes, like many first

ladies in the world do.



But in my opinion they are not authorized to take political influence

and to spend public assets for doing so.



In this sense, I agree that they should rather stay at home - not to

shut up, of course, but to do the work of gaining respect from the

public which is necessary to be entrusted with tasks in influential,

powerful positions. What have they been doing so far and what makes them

capable? If they were able to gain attention and influence without using

the power of their husbands and public assets, it would be a different

thing.



I can't see, why the spouses of the (mostly) horrible guys in power

should be angels and make a big difference. I think they're pure

cosmetic for the bad politics of their husbands. Furthermore I doubt

that these women have the freedom to disagree openly with the politics

of their husbands and to make considerable changes.



We'll see, whether they are capable of making ends meet and whether they

will reward the people for the huge sums they spent and all the

privileges they enjoy by implementing anything practically useful - I

would be surprised but happy and willing to apologize.



Peace and a happy weekend to all of you



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 18:26:01 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970516172704.AAA67778@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Emily Achieng Awour has been added to the list. Welcome to the

Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions. Please

send an introduction of yourself to:





Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 13:30:55 -0400

From: ndeye marie njie <

ndeye.marie.njie@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu

To:

Cc:

Subject: new member subcription request

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hello, list managers

can you please subscribe Michael Gomez to the newsgroup. His e-mail address

is



Thanks

N'Deye Marie



-----------------------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Research Associate

The Ohio State University

260 Agricultural Engineering Bldg

590 Woody Hayes Drive

Columbus, OH 43210



Fax: (614)292-9448

Phone: (614) 688-3445 (W)

E-mail:





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 10:58:37 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Ya Sophie and Ancha,



Very busy today...I'll respond tomorrow.



Cheers,



Prof. Mads.





------------------------------



Date: 16 May 1997 21:31:18 +0200

From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." <

Subject: Re: Appointment of divisional Commission

Message-ID: <0021C337CB606001*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: 0021C337CB606001

Content-Return: Allowed

MIME-Version: 1.0







I agree with what Buba said about civil servants. I want to know whether the

appointment of commissioners is based on the criteria that are mentioned by

Buba. One of the points in question is the qualifications as a graduate and

secondly the point of having served within the civil service for a period of

time. If indeed, these qualifications are necessary concerning the

appointments of commissioners, how can one then defend the appointments of

ex-military officers who do not fulfil these criteria?



Thanks

Alhagi





----------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

Buba.Njie wrote



At 13:32 02.05.97 +0200, you wrote:

>The following appointments of Divisional Commissioners have been

>effected on the 17th April, 1997:-

>1. Mr Dembo Badjie - Permanent Secretary Office of the President, to

>be Commissioner, Lower River Division;

>2. Mr Pa Sallah Jagne - Former Inspector General of Police, to be

>Commissioner, Western Division;

>3. Mr. Lamin Komma - to be Commissioner, North Bank Division;

>4. Mr E.K. Sarr - to be Commissioner, Upper River division;

>

>The present Commissioner, Western Division, Retired captain A.

>Kanteh, will be posted as Commissioner to Central River Division.

>



The criteria of appointing new Divisional Commissioners and Transferring

new ones recently has question my knowledge of it's constitutionality.



In the past, before a person was appointed as commissioner, he must have a)

been a graduate, b) served a government office for a period before any

appointment took place. Furthermore, I can't recall any politically

appointed commissioner prior to Jammeh's government. Whether this pattern

of appointment was just a tradition or constitutional is yet unsure to me.

If this was constitutional, and is still is, I am questioning the

legitimacy

of the appointments of Retired Captain Alhagie Kanteh as commissioner for

CRD and Pa Sallah Jagne Former Inspector General of Police as commissioner

of Western Division.



If any member of the net has grounded information on the how commissioners

are appointed according to the Gambian Constitution, I will be grateful to

know.



Another issue to question is the appointment of Pa Sallah Jagne as

Commissioner in Yahya's government. Is this not the man Jammeh's Military

government accused of steeling 3000 thousand Dalasis, arrested and put into

custody for over 2 years? Is this not the same popular Ex- Senior Army

officer, whose freedom indirectly threatened the stability of Jammeh's

AFPRC government? Why would he appoint such a man to such an honourable

office in his government?



To those who have been following the political developments in The Gambia,

it came as a surprise. Pa Sallah Jagne is known to be a hard working man

both as a Junior and Senior Officer in the Armed Forces. Among the soldiers

and ex. soldiers, he's was given the nick name **NYING DOKUWO** a slogan

word in Mandingka meaning - this job. - cause he used to work too hard and

made everyone under his command work even harder. His efficiency as

commissioner is not doubted but one begins to think about the circumstances

which led to his appointment. I thank Momodou Camera for updating us on

these appointments and inviting the net members for their opinions on the

questions and doubts I've raised.



Regards....---- Si Jama



Buba Njie

Institute of Economics

University of Bergen

Norway











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 16 May 1997 19:45:16 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Fwd: First Spouses

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







On Fri, 16 May 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:



> Let them represent their husbands (mis)governing, if they like to use

> the family tie. Or let them use the position of their spouses to raise

> funds for charity-/social- or other useful purposes, like many first

> ladies in the world do.

What is so useless about what they "plan" on doing?

And isn't raising funds a part of what they will be doing

inorder to get rid of things like child labour etc?? Another thing is

that some of these first women are unlike other first spouses. some of

their husbands weren't elected into power. they took it by force, hence

both husband and wife are dispised. Some of their situations and the

continent are also different. I don't know of any other continent that is

going through as much chaos as Africa right now, hence just because other

first spouses are doing other things doesn't mean that, that is what these

ones are also supposed to be doing.



> But in my opinion they are not authorized to take political influence

> and to spend public assets for doing so.

Agreed, but I don't think that this has ever stopped some people from

using the power of their spouses for their own uses.



> If they were able to gain attention and influence without using

> the power of their husbands and public assets, it would be a different

> thing.

I agree, but, I don't see why they can't make use of what is

available to them (resources), IF, it is for as good a cause as they stated.



> I can't see, why the spouses of the (mostly) horrible guys in power

> should be angels and make a big difference.

Just because their husbands are bad doesn't make them bad. I

don't think they should be blamed for what their husbannds have done.

But they can be blamed for staying with their husbands after the things

their

husbands did. There is always a choice, even if it isn't too favourable.



> I think they're pure cosmetic for the bad politics of their husbands.

Maybe, maybe not. I still think they should be given a chance.



>Furthermore I doubt that these women have the freedom to disagree

> openly with the politics

> of their husbands and to make considerable changes.

Agreed ( disagreeing with their husbands openly that is).

Next thing you know wives might start disappearing.

Ancha.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 May 1996 16:54:50 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Fwd: First Spouses

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



This discussion is getting interesting! But how far can we go? The

boardroom or the bedroom, where are presidential decisions made? My

bet is on both! Anyone disagrees? If I take that as a 'given', then

these women can achieve something. At least they will raise the

conciousness of their colleagues in the slumber.



Needless to say, as a student of finance, I expect the benefits of

their meetings to at least cover the hard-earned dollars spent on

their travelling. Otherwise, let them stay at home!!!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 May 1997 10:08:49 +0200

From: "Momodou S Sidibeh" <

To: <

Subject: Brief self-introduction

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellow travellers,

I am just a regular guy trying to make something of my life in Sweden for

the past fourteen years: studying, working, and raising a family. Born in

Kartong (kombo south), through St. Augustine's High, GHS, to my present

erratic quest for academic excellence in anything I find intellectually

stimulating.

Though I have little time to spare, I shall pay attention to all that

is wired and concerns progress in Africa.

Good day to you all.

Sidibeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 May 1997 13:24:04 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

Message-ID: <



MR. SAIDY,



I guess you are guilty of gender bashing after all. Are you saying that

African first ladies cannot make a meaningful contribution? In our societies

women have long been the organizers on the community level.One of the very

important things that is often overlooked or taken for granted, is how much

can be done by local women's groups. Volunteerism can bring about a world of

difference in our schools and neighbourhoods where we can inspire our

youngsters to see that they can make a difference. Every First Lady here in

the U.S. chooses a cause to work on during her husband's tenure, and

consequently, there is a lot accomplished in that particular area, e.g look

at all the attention education is getting now due to Hillary Rodham Clinton's

interest in this area. The campaign to "say no to drugs" was spear-headed by

Nancy Reagan, and resulted in funding of local anti-drug campaigns that still

continue today. Well informed, concerned and active First Ladies can

accomplish much by settting examples and inspiring the women as well as men

of their respective contries to get involved in projects geared toward the

betterment of their nations. They can also influence their husbands to focuss

their efforts in areas of concern to them, as well as challenge them to make

accomplishments in these areas. I believe Africa's First Ladies can do much

to compliment their spouse's efforts rather than just sitting at home.

Remember, a marriage union is a partnership, and the partnership works

together towards a common goal, each making their own contribution towards

the goal.



Jabou.









In a message dated 5/15/97 2:48:16 AM, you wrote:



<<

Mr. Camara,



I disagree, this is an issue that I've discussed with a lot of folks on

Naijanet (the Nigerian equivalent of Gambia-L). I made the same comments

as Prof. Oluwole...I didn't respond earlier, because my views may be

perceived as gender "bashing" (because of my earlier humor postings).



What is the point in wasting our scare resources for a summit of this

nature, without the real issues being addressed??? Most, if not all of the

problems on our continent are caused by the people at the top. Their

husbands are responsible for suffering of the innocent kids in Zaire,

Rwanda, Nigeria and so on.



Why hold such a summit in Nigeria of all places??? A place where a bunch

of ignorami are in charge...maiming the civilian population, jailing

people on here-say, not to talk of the Ogoni hangings!!!



This is not an issue of the involvement of women the state of affairs of

our continent, if so is the case, it will be more fitting to have women

like Winnie Mandela, Mrs. Perry of liberia and so many learned women all

over the continent.



The best job for most African First ladies belong in their respective

households, period.



Cheers,



Prof. Mads.



On Wed, 14 May 1997, Momodou Camara wrote:



> ---forwarded mail START---

> From: Yaikah

> To: Momodou Camara

> Date: 14/05/97 16:46

> Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-WOMEN: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

> - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

> Gambia-l,

> I think that the statement made by Sophie Oluwole, a lecturer in

> the dept. of philosophy at the university of Lagos, that "the first

> ladies have no hand in governance and that they belong at home!!! was

> preposterous and especially sad coming from an educated woman. If

> anything, they should be applauded and encouraged. Here we have

> african women in positions of power who can hopefully make a

> difference and should be commended for taking such an initiative. I

> will agree with some of her points though that they should have

> stressed the obsession of some african leaders with power and their

> desire to amass as much wealth as possible. Personally, i feel that

> if properly handled, this organization can go a long way. Miss

> Oluwole's statement was a bit too harsh, I think. Some feedback

> please especially from the women in this forum.

>

> Yaikah

>

> ---forwarded mail END---

>

> --- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara

>

>

>

>







----------------------- Headers --------------------------------

>From

Return-Path: <

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu (lists3.u.washington.edu

[140.142.56.3])

by mrin42.mail.aol.com (8.8.5/8.8.5/AOL-1.0.1)

with ESMTP id CAA28421;

Thu, 15 May 1997 02:15:35 -0400 (EDT)

Received: from host (lists.u.washington.edu [140.142.56.13])

by lists3.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with SMTP

id XAA29588; Wed, 14 May 1997 23:15:01 -0700

Received: from mx2.u.washington.edu (mx2.u.washington.edu [140.142.32.7])

by lists.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW97.04/8.8.4+UW97.05) with ESMTP

id XAA56976 for <

23:14:49 -0700

Received: from mail.unixg.ubc.ca (mail.unixg.ubc.ca [137.82.27.14])

by mx2.u.washington.edu (8.8.4+UW96.12/8.8.4+UW97.04) with SMTP

id XAA18412 for <

-0700

Received: from netinfo1.ubc.ca [137.82.27.45] (msaidy)

by mail.unixg.ubc.ca with smtp (Exim 1.61 #1)

id 0wRtoC-0007aS-00; Wed, 14 May 1997 23:14:36 -0700

Message-Id: <

Date: Wed, 14 May 1997 23:14:35 -0700 (PDT)

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: madiba saidy <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: First Ladies Launch P -Reply

In-Reply-To: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

X-To: Momodou Camara <

X-Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;

X-Sender:

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>>







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 May 1997 19:17:39 +0200

From: Darkstar <

To:

Subject: Mobutu is Gone..............REFLECTIONS from an American

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello Gambians and Others out There:



I have been watching CNN closely regarding Zaire...Mobutu is gone. I

can't help to feel some remorse...not from the fact that Mobutu is gone

- thats a great relief. I feel remorse from the fact that Mobutu and

his regime was supported all these years by the Americans and the rest

of the west. Why...the "Cold War". Well the cold war between the

Communists and the Americans/West is gone...long gone. As I look at

Africa, I get depressed in some cases - other times not depressed since

Africa is a great place with great people.



Look at the countries that the USA and the west supported over the years

due to the cold war -- and what countries sunk into terrible civil wars

and unrest. The big friends of the USA were Sudan, Somalia, Liberia and

Zaire. There were others of course. The West just played with these

countries as pawns, and if they supported the USA and anti-communism in

the UN and voted against communism...if they let the Americans have

landing rights and other things - than the Americans supported these

regimes.



Now is the time for reflection and whats next. As an american, and as

somebody who loves Africa and has lived in Africa for 18 years now - I

feel we have a responsibility to step back and learn the lessons that

need to be learned.



The cold war has ended - if I had my way - as payback to the innocents

of The Republic of The Congo (Zaire's new name I think)...it is the

responsibility of the West to assist the civilians of the Republic of

The Congo (ROC)..and other countries....to assist in human rights and

bringing the population - the innocent women, children...who sufferred

needlessly - back to normal life - some semblence of normality.



I am not saying that the USA and others should impose our brand of

western democracy on these countries.....or the ROC. Lets just help out

if we can - health, schools, infrastructure etc etc. I realize that

with our current overseas assistance limitations in the USA - assistance

to the ROC will be slow in coming. And - I cannot predict what type of

"fair" government or situation will prevail from Laurant Kabila......So

no more words now..I just am glad that MObutu is gone - but upset that

my country and many other countries supported him for so many years at

the expense of the population and in the name of a "friend " of the

west.

Thats it for now........from Windhoek, Namibia...GC





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 May 1997 16:59:33 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Gotchya !!!!!!

Message-ID: <





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Fwd: Gotchya !!!!!!

Date: 97-05-15 23:06:36 EDT

From: BEEZO96

To: Alias431





---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Gotchya !!!!!!

Date: 97-05-15 18:22:25 EDT

From: YeahRight1

To: DennisR52,MOTTSV,CADDY 786

To: Riverwoman,DONDCOD,RITALANG

To:

To: NSunrider5



hehehehehehehehehehehehhehehehehe!!!!!

---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: The Cows Are Falling!

Date: 97-05-15 17:53:16 EDT

From: MOTTSV

To: YeahRight1,GRAMMA1,DR PEPPR 6

To:

To: Prodameric,Equityplan

To: jamesv@mindspring,UNIC0,Vttr

To: CLE1019,COOKING 4U



Snowballs are melted! Long live the...



...---... ../ / | \ \.. ./ / / | \ \ \. / / / | \ \ // / / | \ \ ^^^^^^^^^^^^ \ | / \ | / \ | / \ | / \ | / \ | / \ | / \ | / \ | / \ | /(__) \|/ (oo) /----| / (..) / \ || * ||++--|| ^^ ^^





Consider yourself hit by a parachuting cow. I win!

Send this message to as many people as possible:



*E-MAIL PARACHUTING COW FIGHT!*

Send it back or to people already listed above. Send it to your parents,

siblings, politicians, teachers, bullies or anyone else you've wanted to hit

with a parachuting cow. Have fun. But don't blame me if you're hit.

Remember: Email parachuting cows don't hurt, don't get you in trouble with

the ASPCA and don't runaway. Throw one today!



------------------------------



