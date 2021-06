Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 18:59:10 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Louis Farrakhan

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Modou Jallow wrote:



> I do not think you need to look at the big picture to judge the man's

> endless self-righteousness. Look at his life-syle of the rich and famous, his

> mansion and big houses in Chicago, his merceds Benzes, and tell me if he is

> fighting for a just cause. Somehow, I think Omar M'bai has a point.

>

> C'mon lat, are you a black Moslem or just an admirer?



Modou,



Louis Farrakhan is without doubt, a controversial leader. He says a lot

of things that I do not agree with and I am not really a follower of

his.



The bigger picture here is that you have to understand that his remarks,

as bad as they are, are targeted to the Black community not the the

White and Jewish ones, where his words are often misconstrued.



While this is not a method that I endorse, the large amount of sympathy

he enjoys from the African-American community is a testament to the

problems he addresses.



He has made some strides as of late, that has inspired and uplifted the

black community and in my opinion, as long as he does not provoke or

even preach violence (I believe he has not, at least recently), these

efforts have out weighed his faults.



There is a saying that Black people can never really be racists because

racism equals prejudice plus power. I don't really know about that but

I do know that most of Farrakhan's most negative and controversal

remarks are ignored to large extent by most of his listeners in favor of

the positive ones.



I believe, for example, someone like the Govenor of Califoria, Pete

Wilson, has done more harm to people by almost single handedly reversing

the gains of Affirmative Action, by pushing for and getting the removal

of it in his state, than anything Farrakhan has ever said.



While you do not have to agree with all that, don't you think that

comparing him with an alleged killer is a bit excessive because that

seemed to be the point that Omar M'Bai seemed to be making and that you

seem to agree with.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 19:21:51 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....

Message-ID: <



Like the numerous ineffectual despots that this world has seen through

generations, Mobutu would never relinquish power under terms that are within

the context of what is rational , but rather would ostensibly meet a fate

that is all too common for men of his type and that is a costly and

humuliating trouncing. Gracious exits are for men who took it upon themselves

to lead their nations on the right path. By now we all know that Mobutu does

not belong to that league because for all the 31 years he has been in power

he has consistently engaged in theft , repression while he abandoned his

people to wither in poverty. you asked why he couldn't just run and go to his

billions overseas? Well my guess he realises his loot couldn't do him much

good now that he his gravely ill and as a result he feels it is far more

important to avoid humiliation in the face of a very successful rebel

offensive by determining his last days . He has no standing to salvage a

reputation he never had in the first place. He is a scrouge who deserves

nothing from the People of Zaire other than maximum abhorence. He may be

lucky to go to the villas he has on the French revierera where he will always

stand conspicously as the thief that he is and ultimately die a dishonourable

man.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 19:29:53 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Abacha

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Ancha Bala-Gaye wrote:



> I cannot even begin to understand how he could have a cheering group, or

> why people would want him back into power ( did some-one say that a

> majority of the population was on his side??). maybe being on the outside

> makes it easier to judge and not really understand what is happening

> since the news we hear could be biased. maybe it's the same way that

> people here cannot understand some of the things that we do at home...like

> when a neighbour smacks you cause you were bad and takes

> you to your mum who smacks you some more.



I am the one who said that he has a substantial (not majority)

following. In a country as big and diverse as Nigeria there are many

who care much more about corruption and safety than the environment and

human rights. As Ancha correctly stated, the same can be said in a

smaller and less diverse country like The Gambia.



In Nigeria crime and corruption are by far the most popular issues and

Abacha has emerged in the eyes of many as one who has confronted both

with some authority. There are even those, believe it or not, who I

have heard say that they believe Sara-Wiwa did in fact order the deaths

of those chiefs and got what was coming to him, never mind due process

of law.



Remember, many foreigners thought Jawara was one of Africa's better

leaders while many at home thought differently. Even now, Jammeh is

seen as a human rights abuser, a killer (remember November 1994) and

corrupt in a lot quarters abroad, while many, if not most, Gambians

think he is an anti corruption and progressive leader.



I think all this lends to the question about democracy in Africa. Is it

the answer? My opinion is that while it is not a perfect system and it

cannot work as well in Africa right now as it does in the West, I know

of no better type but the arguments against it , as can be seen here,

are strong ones.



As I said earlier, leadership is key more than anything else. Is

effective leadership in Africa better served by democracy or autocracy?

What do you think?



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 19:44:29 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Passports to foreigners

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Ebrima Drameh wrote:



> I THINK THAT THERE IS NOTHING BAD ABOUT A GOVERNMENT ISSUEING A DIPLOMATIC

> PASSPORT TO A FOREIGNER.THIS IS A GOOD INCENTIVE ESPECIALLY FOR BUSINESSMEN WHO

> CREATE JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR GAMBIANS.

[...]

> OUT TO EVERY TOM,DICK AND HARRY.THE ISSUE IS OPEN TO DEBATE:HAS BABANDING

> SISSOKHO DONE ENOUGH FOR GAMBIAN BUSINESS TO WARRANT A GAMBIAN DIPLOMATIC

> PASSPORT?



I agree to certain extent. If Gambian passports can bring genuine jobs

to the country than why not issue them. I'm not too sure about

Diplomatic passports but Sissoho was made an Ambassador-at-Large, which

again might be a good idea if he that position can bring jobs.



What troubles me is that Gambians had to find out about all this through

the foreign media and not the government itself.



On the question of whether Sissoho has done enough to warrant the

diplomatic passport, I also wonder. There have been allegations that

the AFPRC benefited financially and one cannot help but assume that

could be the case. The government needs to make an effort to dispel

potentially false rumours by coming out openly on the issues revolving

around this man's presence in the Gambia. Not doing so lends to the

belief that they are true.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 20:28:51 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Ebrima Drameh wrote:



> guarantee that they will stay on for a reasonable period. It is about time that

> gambians be appointed to these posts.We should learn from the recent past. In

[...]

> The appointment of gambians to these posts will also enhance the efficacy of the

> understanding of proceeding by judges especially in areas such as land law.The

> land tenure system in The Gambia is rather complex and needs a thorough

> understanding of functions and positions such as that of the alkalo and that of

> the chief.Also the problem of interpretation will be minimised because gambian

> judges will atleast be able to understand one of the local languages.

>

> I hope that this article does not cast any shadow of xenophobia as I have no

> such feeling.It is simply in the best interest of the country, that the judicial

> sytem which is a very fundamental branch of the three arms of government, not be

> left in its entirety in the hands of foreigners who know very little about the

> day to day way of life of the average gambian from where issues turn out to be

> ligations in court.It is disheartening to know that sensitive posts like that of

> The Chief Justice,Director Of Public Prosecution and ALL the High Court Judges

> are filled in by non-gambians.



I agree with Ebrima that these positions should be filled by Gambians.

I remember in 1993, during the ceremonies that marked the opening of the

Law year and of the new Supreme Court building, Jawara addressed this

issue. He said that Gambian lawyers need to make themselves available

for appointment. He even noted that he had to ask the Late Justice Njie

to postpone his retirement so that he could fill an empty post. I

believe Jammeh feels the same way. The problem is that Gambian lawyers

do not seem to want to fill these posts.



This is a big problem, not only in the Judiciary, but in government and

politics in general. The country needs more well qualified Gambians to

perform these roles and these Gambians do exist, even on this list!



I think in the civil service, there is a lack of talent now that is

hurting the government more than ever before. The same can be said for

politics. Where are the Gambians?



I think we have been plagued with this problem for a while, especially

when we are compared with our neighbors.

Part of the problem is that the government needs to offer more in terms

of job and political security but there is also a lack of the sense of

patriotism or nationalism. Perhaps there has not been enough time for

such characteristics to develop in an environment that was

geographically fragmented in the colonial days. Maybe there is a lack

of substantial pride in being Gambian or serving Gambia, in the face of

the tribalism and religious prejudice that was in effect for most of our

young post-colonial history.



This might change, given Jammeh's vision of a non-tribalistic government

and society, but he must also stop the revolving door in the civil

service and in his appointments in order to offer our Gambian talent

something worth taking.



In the case of the Judiciary, it has been said that Gambian lawyers do

not want to give up the financial security of their private practices.

That might be true and I think that there is not enough of this

patriotism, if you will, that could possibly make an appointment to the

various courts as prestigious as they are in Senegal, Ghana, Sierra

Leone etc., and thus more attractive then what they have.



The situation needs to change if we want a more effective government and

as Ebrima said, should we have a problem with any of the countries who

offer their nationals to fill positions, a disaster could take place.

What should we do?



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 23:39:26 -0500 (CDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hello Everryone,

May I clarify a few points about Minister Farakhan and the "Nation

of Islam". These people are not Muslims at all. In order to be a Muslim

there are various fundamental believes one most have which is not

present in the "Nation of Islam". Few of these are: To be a muslim one

must belief that Muhammad (PBUH) who died in the 7th century as the

last messenger of Allah (God), "NAtion of Islam" believes that

Alhajie Muhamad, a guy, died in the 1960's is a messenger of Allah. One

must establish the five daily prayer, or atleast know that it is

one of the pillers of Islam, this doesn't exist in the "Nation

of Islam". Farakhan continually preaches violence and this does

not exist in the Qur'an or sunnah. I can go on forever but

please don't think that Farakhan is a Muslim or preaching Islam.



Alieu Jawara



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 01:06:29 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Nigeria: The Ogoni Oppression Report (fwd)

Message-ID: <





Dear Gambia L,



I have read through a lot of your comments about shell company and the

nigerian saga. I very much understand that shell is out to maximise it's

profits for it's shareholders.



So the cheaper the production cost to them the better to shell. This is also

supported by the fact the nigerian goverment does not have very strong or

strict enviromental rules and regulations.



This allows such comapanys in the oil industry to produce the oil as much as

they want with no conssideration to the ecological surronding.



However shell also drills oil in northern part of united kingdom. But they

are oblige by law to invest a certain portion of thier profits to

enviromental causes. This includes turning old oil fields into parks. And any

tree that is killed requires shell to finance the planting of three young

trees.



When this matter was put to a shell manager in uk, his reply was that "SHELL

FOLLOWS ALL REGULATIONS OF ANY COUNTRY THEY OPERATE IN"



This may be that the nigerian govt, has let shell loose to what it wants with

no consideration for the enviroment.



We can all blame shell, but we should also understand that shell is not the

lesgislator in nigeria. And if those CORRUPT POLITICIANS STACK THIER BANK

ACCOUNTS WITH KICKBACKS FROM SHELL, SHELL WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN NIGERIA

AS FAR AS THE GOVT KEEPS A BLIND EYE ON SHELL PRODUCTION POLICIES.





So the nigerian govt should take most of the blame about shellgate.



------------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------

" IT IS PERFECTLY LEGAL TO AVIOD REGULATIONS, BUT IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO

EVADE REGULATIONS"

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------



M0MODOU JAGANA

MJagana@aol.com





























------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 15:28:45 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



wrote:

>

> Like the numerous ineffectual despots that this world has seen through

> generations, Mobutu would never relinquish power under terms that are within

> the context of what is rational , but rather would ostensibly meet a fate

> that is all too common for men of his type and that is a costly and

> humuliating trouncing. Gracious exits are for men who took it upon themselves

> to lead their nations on the right path. By now we all know that Mobutu does

> not belong to that league because for all the 31 years he has been in power

> he has consistently engaged in theft , repression while he abandoned his

> people to wither in poverty. you asked why he couldn't just run and go to his

> billions overseas? Well my guess he realises his loot couldn't do him much

> good now that he his gravely ill and as a result he feels it is far more

> important to avoid humiliation in the face of a very successful rebel

> offensive by determining his last days . He has no standing to salvage a

> reputation he never had in the first place. He is a scrouge who deserves

> nothing from the People of Zaire other than maximum abhorence. He may be

> lucky to go to the villas he has on the French revierera where he will always

> stand conspicously as the thief that he is and ultimately die a dishonourable

> man.



MR.TOURAY!!

GOOD COMMENTARY! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE.



REGARDS BASSSS!!

--

--
SZDD'3Af





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 07:39:47 PDT

From: "Sirra Ndow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





Hi everyone,





I cannot comment on the issue about Minister Farakan being a true

Muslim as a person is said to be true Muslim if s/he adheres to the

5 pillars of Islam, since I do not know how he performs in those areas.



However, I tend to agree with Omar in that as far as I know, Islam teaches

us to love and respect one another, no matter what religion, not advocate

violence and hatred against fellow human beings (and all living thing for that

matter).



Religion aside, this makes sense doesn't it?





Sirra Ndow









---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 08:15:32 PDT

From: "Sirra Ndow" <

To:

Subject: Re:AFRICA-EDUCATION: University, a Virtual Reality

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





Hi,





>"Distance education, using up-to-date communication technology, may

>be the answer to the over-crowding of most African universities due

>o galloping population growth and insufficient resources,

>educationalists say."



This is all a wonderful idea, (as Jabou said) not only for Africa, but for the

whole world.

The dream of "education for all" can be realised sonner than we hoped. But

isn't pursuing this area now be "putting the cart before the horse"?



The success of this depends on information and telecommunications technology

and in Africa, this is serious lacking. I believe that what need to be our

priory in this area in Africa should be" the transfer of information technology"

before we can concentrate on such gallant ideas.



Another issue is the availabilty of material for the teaching of science and

technology. Taking the Gambia as an example, most pupils in the high school

have

never seen a computer before, let a lone use one. And we all remeber the broken

test tube, malfunctioning bunsen burners etc. etc. How are we going to put the

theoritical

knowledge from the Virtual university into practice? I hope this committee is

looking into

these very important issues as well.



Don't get me wrong. I do not doubt that this will be possible soon, I just

beleive that that

is should not be our priority at the moment.







Sirra Ndow











===========================================================================

sirra@hotmail.com

===========================================================================





---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 08:38:46 PDT

From: "Sirra Ndow" <

To:

Subject: Technology transfer vs foreign investment

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain



Hi,



I would like to commment on Ancha's views on the above subject which

arose from the Ogoni issue.



I am a firm believer that African cannot sustain itself from foreign

investments alone. What we need is to be adding value to our producing rather

than buying value added produce from the people we sold the raw materials

to and to "comsume local" as they say in Senegal.



African for a number of reasons sees her products as inferior unfortunately.

For example, Gambian, don't normally use groundnut oil because "vegetable oil is

better" and most people believe that. Actually, in London here, the place named

the best Fish and Chips such is considered so because it uses groundnut oil.



Coming back to the point, of couse technology has it's problems. But I there a

lot of research into better and more environmentally friendly technology going

on.

It is my believe that by the time African gets going on the road to being

producers,

most methods would have been refined. African is in a position where it doesn't

need to "re-invent the wheel" so to speak. A lot of inventions have been made

which

we can use for a better Africa.



I just wonder when we will exploit this advantage. Perhaps when we realise that

the

things we are constantly being told are good for us are actually a marketing

gimmick

for inferior Western produce.





Sirra Ndow





==============================================================================================

sirra@hotmail.com

==============================================================================================





---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 11:41:39 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To:

Subject: Re: SENEGAL-POLITICS: France Takes Lead, Southern Rebellion Reheats

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain





>Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 22:23:31 +2000

>From:

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: SENEGAL-POLITICS: France Takes Lead, Southern Rebellion Reheats

>

>---forwarded mail START---

> Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.

>

> *** 07-Apr-97 ***

>

>Title: SENEGAL-POLITICS: France Takes Lead, Southern Rebellion Reheats

>

>By David Hecht



>DAVID INCIDENTALLY IS A GOOD FRIEND OF MINE HE WRITES ON FREELANCE BASIS FOR

THE UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT AGENCY.

In 1995 I travelled to Cassamance on an assignment for The Voice Of America and

The Daily Observer to have an exclusive interview with Father Augustus

Diamacoune.He was under house arrest at the time.I managed to write a detailed

piece on THE LIBERATION OF CASSAMANCE.

The Rebel Leader came out with what he described as documentary evidence that

Cassamance is a country of its own.



THE INTERVIEW LED TO ME BEING SUMMONED BY THE THE SENEGALESE HIGH COMMISSIONER

TO THE GAMBIA, H.E. MOCTARR KEBBEH.

IF ANYONE IS INTERESTED PLEASE MAIL AND IWOULD BE PLEASD TO DISCUSS THAT

INTERESTING TRIP AND ITS AFTERMATH.





>ZIGUINCHOR, SENEGAL, Apr 7 (IPS) -- Father August Diamacoune

>Senghor preaches tolerance and understanding until the subject

>turns to his life long goal, the liberation of the Casamance.

>

>Then the old priest's eyes burn as he accuses the Senegalese

>government of lies and deception, the Senegalese army of senseless

>killing and the former French coloniser of a negligence of

>historical proportions.

>

>Though under house arrest in Ziguinchor, the provincial

>capital, Diamacoune leads both the Catholic mass and a band of

>separatist rebels. And since the Mouvement des Forces

>Democratiques de la Casmance (MFDC) began its attacks in 1982, the

>French, with military bases in Senegal, have quietly assisted the

>Senegalese army in putting down the rebellion.

>

>But France's policy changed in March. Four of the rebel

>priest's inner circle were escorted by the French ambassador to

>Senegal on their first official trip to Paris, courtesy of the

>French air force.

>

>With a cease-fire having more or less held for a year, France

>was hoping to start brokering a lasting settlement to the

>conflict. Instead, fighting broke out while the rebels leaders

>were away.

>

>Rebels reportedly attacked an army camp beside the village of

>Boudiediete, blew up one patrol near Babunda and ambushed another

>near the village of Djirack. In the counterattacks the army

>claimed it then killed dozens of rebels.

>

>Many observers agree that the French initiative sparked off the

>fighting. But they disagree on why. Some say rebels on the ground

>were expressing their displeasure at being excluded from the

>negotiations in France. Others claim the Senegalese army provoked

>the rebel attacks, because they do not want France to turn from

>backer into broker.

>

>The French action comes at a time when France seems to be

>loosening its grip on other former colonies and close allies in

>Africa, particularly those in Central Africa. The new leaders in

>Rwanda overthrew the French-backed government in 1994 with the

>support of Anglophone allies. And the same may soon happen in

>Zaire.

>

>Though there is little risk of losing its foothold in Senegal,

>a peaceful Casamance could strengthen France's stature on the

>continent. Except for the conflict in the Southern region which is

>cut from the rest of Senegal by the enclave of The Gambia, Senegal

>stands as a showcase for effective French co-operation.

>

>The two countries have maintained close economic and political

>ties since independence in 1960. Most Senegalese are impoverished,

>but the nation boasts moderate growth and at least a nominal

>multiparty democracy with no coup d'etat in 37 years of

>independence.

>

>But analysts question whether France can really be effective in

>resolving the conflict. The MFDC are distrustful of Paris' close

>relationship with the Senegalese government. A Senegalese concern

>is the MFDC claim that the former coloniser still has jurisdiction

>over the Casamance. The rebels say they want France -- not Senegal --

>to grant the region independence.

>

>Rarely able to speak to journalists, Diamacoune last week

>gushed with historical data to support his unlikely claim: ''The

>Casamance has not yet been decolonised as France never legally

>incorporated it into the Senegalese colony that gained

>independence in 1960,'' he says, challenging anyone to come

>forward with an historical document that shows otherwise.

>

>The French began administering other parts of Senegal in 1658.

>But it only got Casamance from Portugal in 1888, ''on Sunday, the

>22nd of April, at 8:07am,'' Diamacoune says.

>

>Diamacoune hopes French president Jacques Chirac takes a more

>''flexible approach'' to the MFDC's claim than did his

>predecessor. Francois Mitterand's Parti Socialiste (PS) are ''the

>parents'' of the governing Senegalese PS, he says. ''Mitterand's

>approach was simply to ignore us.''

>

>But analysts say that Chirac too has established a close

>relationship with Senegal's rulers and he is unlikely to risk

>upsetting one of France's closest African allies.

>

>Few also believe the mostly arid north will never let go of

>what the Senegalese refer to as 'the garden of Senegal'. Moreover,

>many Casamancais say they wouldn't want it to.

>

>''We would rather fight for fairer integration than a separate

>state,'' says a Casamance born school teacher. ''Our population is

>only around one million. Such a small country could never

>develop.''

>

>What popular support there is for the MFDC seems more a

>response to the government's neglect of the region than a desire

>for nationhood. Many locals are bitter that the provincial

>administrators mostly come from the Wolof-dominated north, who

>they say have been nepotistic and corrupt. The majority of

>Senegal's people belong to the Wolof ethnic group.

>

>The MFDC is widely considered to have only brought further

>hardship. They have often been accused of armed hold-ups, cattle

>rustling and pillaging villages. Poverty has increased as

>villagers won't plant their crops or travel to market for fear of

>being attacked. And the once prosperous tourist resorts have been

>mostly empty after four French tourists disappeared two years ago.

>

>MFDC members believe that the Casamancais have been fighting

>for their liberty for over 400 years and to stop now would be a

>betrayal of their ancestors. From the time of the slave trade, the

>inhabitants on both sides of the Guinea Bissau/Casamance border

>have been revolting against foreign domination.

>

>Older MFDC rebels began their fighting careers in the 1960s

>aiding the Guinea Bissauian war of independence. And Bissuiains

>are now repaying them.

>

>Many of the MFDC's arms are leftovers from the neighbouring war

>and the MFD are said to have their main bases on the Bissau side

>of the border.

>

>The Senegalese army has recently negotiated a ''right of

>pursuit'' agreement with the Bissau government. But after the

>attack, the rebels quickly blend in with the locals. The fighters

>are renowned for the traps they have set for the Senegalese

>forces.

>

>But Diamacoune denies that the MFDC has been breaking the cease-

>fires of recent years. ''Soldiers, eager for promotion, provoke

>attacks and then exaggerate the number of rebels they kill.''

>

>Regarding accusations that the MFDC attacks civilians,

>Daimacoune admits that sometimes his men have been so hungry they

>have had to demand food. But he says his men would never terrorise

>the people they are trying to liberate.

>

>The army supports bandits who masquerade as the MFDC, says the

>rebel priest. The MFDC have at times caught them and turned them

>over to the army. But the army just lets them go again.

>

>Other times, attacks attributed to the rebellion may in fact be

>feuds between villages and rival ethnic groups. One Casamancais

>complains that ''if the Casmanance finally shirk off outside

>oppressors we would probably start fighting amongst ourselves.''

>(end/ips/dh/pm97)

>

>

>Origin: Harare/SENEGAL-POLITICS/

> ----

>

>

>

> ---forwarded mail END---

>

>







---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 11:55:49 PDT

From: "ebrima drameh" <

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain







>Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 20:28:51 -0400

>From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

>

>Ebrima Drameh wrote:

>

>> guarantee that they will stay on for a reasonable period. It is about time

that

>> gambians be appointed to these posts.We should learn from the recent past. In

>[...]

>> The appointment of gambians to these posts will also enhance the efficacy of

the

>> understanding of proceeding by judges especially in areas such as land

law.The

>> land tenure system in The Gambia is rather complex and needs a thorough

>> understanding of functions and positions such as that of the alkalo and that

of

>> the chief.Also the problem of interpretation will be minimised because

gambian

>> judges will atleast be able to understand one of the local languages.

>>

>> I hope that this article does not cast any shadow of xenophobia as I have no

>> such feeling.It is simply in the best interest of the country, that the

judicial

>> sytem which is a very fundamental branch of the three arms of government, not

be

>> left in its entirety in the hands of foreigners who know very little about

the

>> day to day way of life of the average gambian from where issues turn out to

be

>> ligations in court.It is disheartening to know that sensitive posts like that

of

>> The Chief Justice,Director Of Public Prosecution and ALL the High Court

Judges

>> are filled in by non-gambians.

>

>I agree with Ebrima that these positions should be filled by Gambians.

>I remember in 1993, during the ceremonies that marked the opening of the

>Law year and of the new Supreme Court building, Jawara addressed this

>issue. He said that Gambian lawyers need to make themselves available

>for appointment. He even noted that he had to ask the Late Justice Njie

>to postpone his retirement so that he could fill an empty post. I

>believe Jammeh feels the same way. The problem is that Gambian lawyers

>do not seem to want to fill these posts.

>

>This is a big problem, not only in the Judiciary, but in government and

>politics in general. The country needs more well qualified Gambians to

>perform these roles and these Gambians do exist, even on this list!

>

>I think in the civil service, there is a lack of talent now that is

>hurting the government more than ever before. The same can be said for

>politics. Where are the Gambians?

>

>I think we have been plagued with this problem for a while, especially

>when we are compared with our neighbors.

>Part of the problem is that the government needs to offer more in terms

>of job and political security but there is also a lack of the sense of

>patriotism or nationalism. Perhaps there has not been enough time for

>such characteristics to develop in an environment that was

>geographically fragmented in the colonial days. Maybe there is a lack

>of substantial pride in being Gambian or serving Gambia, in the face of

>the tribalism and religious prejudice that was in effect for most of our

>young post-colonial history.

>

>This might change, given Jammeh's vision of a non-tribalistic government

>and society, but he must also stop the revolving door in the civil

>service and in his appointments in order to offer our Gambian talent

>something worth taking.

>

>In the case of the Judiciary, it has been said that Gambian lawyers do

>not want to give up the financial security of their private practices.

>That might be true and I think that there is not enough of this

>patriotism, if you will, that could possibly make an appointment to the

>various courts as prestigious as they are in Senegal, Ghana, Sierra

>Leone etc., and thus more attractive then what they have.

>

>The situation needs to change if we want a more effective government and

>as Ebrima said, should we have a problem with any of the countries who

>offer their nationals to fill positions, a disaster could take place.

>What should we do?

>

I THINK WHAT WE SHOULD DO IS TO MAKE THE POSTS VERY ATTRACTIVE BY INCREASING THE

SALARIES ATTACHED TO THEM AND EVEN ADD MORE INCENTIVES LIKE CAR ALLOWANCE, FREE

ACCOMODATION AND OTHER BENEFITS.AAH! ALSO WHAT IS NEEDED IS A LOT OF SACRIFICE

BECAUSE THERE IS NO WAY THAT ONE CAN COMPARE WHAT A PRIVATE LAWYER EARNS TO THAT

OF WHAT IS PAID BY THE GOVERNMENT.SO,SOME OF US HAVE TO CARE LESS ABOUT THE

FINANCIAL RETURNS AND THINK ALONG THE LINES OF SERVING THE NATION.

EBRIMA



>Peace.

>

>Lat







---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 15:45:33 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I forwarded my room-mate one of the discussions from Modou Jallow and

Latir regarding farakhan and this is what she had to say....., what does

everone think??



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 00:40:17 -0400 (EDT)

From: Marsha Wynter u <

To: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)



very inetresting..I can admit to some of the faults that Farakhan has,

but the fact that he lives in luxury means nothing. Are we saying that

to be of any help to our people one has to reside in the ghetto. The

reason why white people see him as a threat is for the very fact that he

has prestige. That is the dilemmna that happens in the Black

Community where there is a struggle for autonomy...we're forced to choose

between being an influential fighter, or a fighter that is wallowing in

thepits like the rest of us. That is not fair, we don't place that

choice on white people, so don't do it for black people. Every person

should try to help "where they are". I don't think, and I hope I don't

have to don my dashiki to proclaim that I am fighting for my people.



On Sat, 12 Apr 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:



> I thought you would like to hear the latest on farrakan that I found

> interesting...it's kinda long but I think it's worth the read.

> Ancha

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 14:01:56 -0400 (EDT)

> From: Modou Jallow <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding)

>

> Latir wrote:

>

> > From what you are saying, I guess every moslem should try and follow the

> > path of the Prophet Mohammed but don't you think it's a bit too much to

> > call him a "dead coward" given the fact that there are so many others

> > who have said and done so much more. I don't know who you look up to as

> > an ideal moslem leader but I can count many that have said and again

> > done much worse.

>

> I hate to barge in on this one but I couldn't help it. I can't say that he is a

> "dead coward" but I can't understand his political ambitions and belief that

> people are plotting against him. I'm afraid some of his ideas, like the mystical

> importance of the number 19 and his claim to have taken trips on alien

> spacecraft, sound like bull to me. As far as I know, no other religious leader

> ever pretended to speak on behalf of God but for Farrakhan and his followers,

> such miracles are almost always routine.

>

> > Apart from the somewhat baseless accusations that he had something to do

> > with Malcolm X's death, I have not really heard much about his espousing

> > violence, so you might want to elaborate here. His efforts, on the

> > other hand, in his capacity as a minority leader and the head of the

> > Nation of Islam has done some good that cannot go without

> > acknowledgment.

>

> I would like to differ on this one. In my book, Farrakhan is not an honorary

> leader. Everything about him is hatred and anger. IMO, African Americans are so

> in need for inspiring leadership that many confuse Farrakhan with a hero. The

> black American community, in my opinion, is similar to any other community in

> that it is a blend of people who are fair and balanced, as well as those who are

> not. Every race, at one time or another, has experienced slavery and

> discrimination. And virtually every race, blacks included, have been responsible

> for perpetrating these evils against others (as in tribalism in Africa). I am

> tempted to say that there are numerous causes of the black community that have

> been supported by many white people, e.g slavery abolition, civil rights

> movement, anti-KKK forces, all of which include numerous white people. As an

> oversight, oversight, Farakhan also failed to see the fact that the White people

> voted to give blacks the right to vote, to set up Affirmative Action, Equal

> Employment Opportunity programs, and so many other programs. For Farrakhan to

> characterize all white people as the enemy of blacks is a massive over statement

> that is absolutely ridiculous.

>

>

> > As I said before, I think I can understand why you feel the way you do

> > and admire your honesty, if anything else, but I think you need to look

> > at the whole picture before you judge the man.

>

> I do not think you need to look at the big picture to judge the man's

> endless self-righteousness. Look at his life-syle of the rich and famous, his

> mansion and big houses in Chicago, his merceds Benzes, and tell me if he is

> fighting for a just cause. Somehow, I think Omar M'bai has a point.

>

> C'mon lat, are you a black Moslem or just an admirer?

>

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> =============================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------------

>





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 15:40:00 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hullo Fellas,



I read some of the comments on Mobuto as quite interesting. I just

want to throw in few words of caution. Many Zarians and some of us on the

outside are eager to see Mobuto deposed and tacitly praising the rebel

leader. What makes us think that the rebel leader would not act just like

Mobuto or even surpassed him in repression once in power? Quite frankly,

African rebel leaders and coup makers have lost the credibility when they

promise to bring rectification and justice in their nations political

systems. I suggest that ordinary Zarians not rejoice too soon for both

parties may well be the same.



What need to happen is an immediate cease fire and a fresh new elections.

Let the Zarians decide, otherwise the barrel that appears to liberate them

will be the same one to repressed them tomorrow.



Good day to you all.



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 22:55:27 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Jammeh Avocates ECOWAS Youth Day.

Message-ID: <

















Jammeh Advocates For ECOWAS Youth Day







Apr. 13, 1997





Swaebou Conateh PANA Correspondent



BANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - In many parts of the world, governments, institutions

and various social groups have formed associations or clubs to foster cultural,

economic, political, and social development.



These also provide opportunities for annual events where the members meet to

review their successes and failures.



Among Commonwealth countries, for example, school children become more

conscious of the organisation through activities organised in their schools.



In the United States, African-Americans celebrate what they term Kwanza Day or

the day for the observance of black solidarity, on the first Sunday of every

year.



An idea has now emerged in the Gambia which, if accepted, could give the youth

of West Africa an event to be proud of.



Banjul is proposing that a day be specially set aside and observed as ECOWAS

Youth Day, to raise public awareness about the 16-nation Economic Community of

West African States.



Spear-heading the idea is Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh, who has declared his

intention to convince his fellow heads of state about the need for such a move.





Jammeh, who is currently the youngest president in the region, told youths at a

recent retreat that he would take up the question of establishing such a day,

to be observed annually, at the next ECOWAS summit.



He was addressing youths during the week-long retreat in Banjul, which started

on April 2 and drew youths from Kayes (Mali), Selibabe (Mauritania),

Tambacounda (Senegal), Gabu (Guinea-Bissau), Labe (Guinea-Conakry) and Basse

(Gambia).



Gambia hosted the event for the third time since it was instituted 18 years ago

at a meeting of youth and sports ministers within Zone II of the Supreme

Council for Sports in Africa. It is organised in turn among the six countries.



Activities consist of sporting and cultural events as well as discussions.

Trophies and certificates were presented to various participants. In attendance

were the governor of Tambacounda in Senegal, the mayors of Kayes in Mali and

Vellingara in Senegal and Gambian members of parliament.



Mauritania will host the next retreat in Selibabe.



At the end of the week-long event last Wednesday, Jammeh told the youths to be

in the forefront in addressing the multiple economic and social problems being

faced by the countries of the sub-region.



He challenged them to examine critically various issues affecting them, such as

education, unemployment and alienation from decision making.



It is essential to make use of the energies of this cohort of our population

and that further steps should be taken by all governments to stimulate and

sustain the growth of youth organizations and to strenghen cooperation between

them in relevant fields of activity, he said.



Jammeh urged governments in the region to accord the youth opportunity to

participate in the political process if they wanted them to play a role in the

development process.



Because of the importance he attaches to the youth, he said, his administration

enshrined youth development programmes in both the country's new constitution

and in its long-term developments strategy, Vision 2020.



But he stressed that no specific institution could assume total responsibility

for the welfare of young people.



He urged the private sector, NGOs and international agencies and all

institutions concerned with youth and development to respond positively and

increase their contribution to youth development.







------------------------------------------------------------------------

Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.



Copyright 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.























------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 16:52:48 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



The problem is that Gambian lawyers do not seem to want to fill these posts.

> This is a big problem, not only in the Judiciary, but in government and

> politics in general. The country needs more well qualified Gambians to

> perform these roles and these Gambians do exist, even on this list!

Where are the Gambians?



Maybe there is a lack of substantial pride in being Gambian or serving

Gambia, in the face of the tribalism and religious prejudice that was in

effect for most of our young post-colonial history.

>

> In the case of the Judiciary, it has been said that Gambian lawyers do

> not want to give up the financial security of their private practices.

> That might be true and I think that there is not enough of this

> patriotism, if you will, that could possibly make an appointment to the

> various courts as prestigious as they are in Senegal, Ghana, Sierra

> Leone etc., and thus more attractive then what they have.



Latir, I think you hit the nail on the head when you ask the

question...where are the Gambians???? For those that are on the

list...how many plan on going home and making use of their knowledge there??

Many times I hear from friends when I visit the States that they have no

plans for returning home. I guess Life is "easier" here but I honestly

don't understand why people won't return home?? Latirs question of

patriotism is a very good one. Where is it?? I understand that people

send money home to their loved ones, it's what

they can do while they're here, studying. But I don't see how, in the

long run, that can replace being at home in person and giving back in

kind and not cash? I know this is not true for every one, but what about

those for whom the situation is so??

One of the many problems that people have here is saving money for their

retirement cause they don't have the extended family system we have at

home to take care of them. this is something I always brag about....I

don't worry about getting old cause someone will take care of me! What

about parents or elders who are at home and their kids out here?? Or is

there another brother or sister who'll take care of them?? Sorry if this

sounds harsh but this is what I feel.

Another point Latir mentioned is that the lawyers at home , most of

whom are qualified for these positions, prefer to stay in private

practise.I think you're probably right in saying that the patriotic

characters that are needed are not here yet. But even if they are...i

wonder if they have the support they need inorder to be told that even

thought they're not making as much money, it's an honourable thing to do

hence they should keep up the good work!!!!. But this brings another

question that I think most peole struggle with a lot. in trying to do the

honourable thing...one makes a choice not to live the luxurious life

possible, by working for the government. good enough. you've made that

choice for yourself. But if one has family to take care of....should one

force them to accept your choices for the betterment of the country?

Hence not have what maybe was possible for you when you were younger

cause of the choices your parents made to give you a better life??

it's a decison and it's a hard one. but one people have to make. what do

people think???

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 23:40:30 +2000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970413224232.AAB18488@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Ramou Sallah has been added to the list and as a custom, we

expect to have an introduction from her. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Ramou, please send an introduction of yourself to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu







Best regards

Momodou Camara





*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 18:34:12 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Ancha Bala-Gaye wrote:



> Another point Latir mentioned is that the lawyers at home , most of

> whom are qualified for these positions, prefer to stay in private

> practise.I think you're probably right in saying that the patriotic

> characters that are needed are not here yet. But even if they are...i

> wonder if they have the support they need inorder to be told that even

> thought they're not making as much money, it's an honourable thing to do

> hence they should keep up the good work!!!!. But this brings another

> question that I think most peole struggle with a lot. in trying to do the

> honourable thing...one makes a choice not to live the luxurious life

> possible, by working for the government. good enough. you've made that

> choice for yourself. But if one has family to take care of....should one

> force them to accept your choices for the betterment of the country?

> Hence not have what maybe was possible for you when you were younger

> cause of the choices your parents made to give you a better life??

> it's a decison and it's a hard one. but one people have to make. what do

> people think???



You make a good point here. The reason I brought up the issue of

patriotism is because you find that there are a few very good lawyers

who have made a small fortune in the legal profession. I think their

acquired wealth makes them more than comfortable but for some reason

they still do not see this call to serve. Some would call it greed and

I have heard that said. These lawyers should be the one to make the

step because they can afford to do so. I wonder why they do not.



> question...where are the Gambians???? For those that are on the

> list...how many plan on going home and making use of their knowledge there??

> Many times I hear from friends when I visit the States that they have no

> plans for returning home. I guess Life is "easier" here but I honestly

> don't understand why people won't return home?? Latirs question of

> patriotism is a very good one. Where is it?? I understand that people

> send money home to their loved ones, it's what

> they can do while they're here, studying. But I don't see how, in the

> long run, that can replace being at home in person and giving back in

> kind and not cash? I know this is not true for every one, but what about

> those for whom the situation is so??



This is also an interesting issue. I have also noticed the same for

many Gambians residing in the U.S. I sympathize with those who are

really struggling to make a life here and understand their reluctance to

go back.



The people I was referring to really belong to two categories. First

you have those who are studying abroad or have recently finished their

studies. In this group, I think we see quite a few who plan on residing

and making a career abroad, if they can. I guess there are various

reasons for this, including responsibilities to families back home, as

Ancha mentioned. Others, I believe, just don't see the security in

taking a job back home, realize that career opportunities are better

abroad or unfortunately do not see much to go home to.



For this group, convincing them to return is difficult but I can only

say that after you spend a while abroad and take the occasional visit

home, you will find the possibility of a much higher quality of life if

you repatriate.



The other group is the professional and well experienced one who has

spent a considerable amount of time abroad. There are quite a few

academics, international civil servants, private sector professionals

and others whose experience is badly needed back home. I think this is

the group that can most afford to make the move but perhaps this is

where the leadership back home needs to make the environment more

appealing and attractive.



Jammed has been in power for over 2 and half years now and while he has

made a lot of leadership mistakes, in my opinion, he needs to show some

maturity and temper his authoritative style to allow this experience to

make his government more effective. From what I have heard lately, he

may be on this course. I think the experiences with the so-called

"Swiss-gate" and the appointment of the Vice-President has humbled him

some and he might be settling down to deal with the growing problems he

will need to deal with as President. A renewed call to service on his

part for Gambian talent coupled with assurances of security would serve

both him and country well.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: 13 Apr 97 19:06:30 EDT

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: "INTERNET:

Subject: Re: APA conference

Message-ID: <





APA means American Psychiatric Association.

Sorry for the oversight.



Regards



Kamara.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 23:43:21 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <



Latir,

You touched on one of the main reasons why qualified Gambians either have

their own practices, in the case of lawyers, or simply leave home for better

paid jobs elsewhere, and that is the issue of money. Lets face it, the

salaries offered by government back home stink, and when one considers that

there is extended family depending on that measely salary, what is a person

to do? There are other reasons as well. Take my case for e.g. When l went

home in 1980, l was the first and only Gambian to have degrees in Plant

pathology. A couple of months later, another fellow who studied in India also

came home. We were at Pest Control under Saul Mboob. There was no job

discribtion , no lab and no equipment to work with. We mapped out a job

discription for ourselves ,but of course, other than a few microscopes that

had seen better days , our hands were tied. We were told that USAID had

donated a complete lab that was on it's way , but alas, this never

materialized even to-date according to a technician l talked to recently. To

add insult to injury, and unbeknownst to me, Mr. Mboob wrote a letter to the

ministry saying that upon review of my univ. transcript, he saw that l had

taken many courses not related to Plant Pathology at all in addition to my

Pathology courses. He, of course , was referring to my electives.Therefore,

he said, it was his opinion that l did not have degrees in Plant Pathology.

I found out about the letter from a co-worker in another dep't who saw the

letter. Needless to say, l was shattered. I wrote to the ministry demanding

an appology from Mr. Mboob but of course, they never even acknowledged my

letter. I had accepted this job from the minstry, knowing that the salary

they offered me (D550/month) was less than what l earned working just three

days a week part time in the lab as a student. I found out later from fellow

workers that Mr. Mboob was instrumental in sending his nephew to Univ. of

California at Berkeley to study Plant Pathology just a few months before my

arrival . Well, dear people, I was so upset about everything that I WALKED

OFF THE JOB. l came back to the U.S. and spent some 12 years working for a

couple of universities on Agric. research overseas funded by USAID. I

understand Mr. Mboob reported that l absconded from the job. He later found

me in Botswana and l had him over for a nice dinner .During the course of

the conversation he found out that l was considering applying for a part-time

consultancy on a U.N funded project, and he offered to write me a

recommendation.I politely declined.This experience has made it very hard for

me to feel the kind of patriotism that Latir talks about. I can demonstrates

my patriotism by engaging in private enterprise because l still care very

much about the common people in my country.

Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 00:15:41 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re:AFRICA-EDUCATION: University, a Virtual Reality

Message-ID: <



Sirrah,

Well put. We do have a long way to go before we can make use of this kind of

technology.I understand that even access to the internet is beyond reach in

Gambia due to the very high subscribtion rates. Infact, Gamtel introduced

pagers a few months ago but even this service cannot be afforded by many.









Jabou





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 00:45:34 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





The reason I brought up the issue of

> patriotism is because you find that there are a few very good lawyers

> who have made a small fortune in the legal profession. I think their

> acquired wealth makes them more than comfortable but for some reason

> they still do not see this call to serve. Some would call it greed and

> I have heard that said. These lawyers should be the one to make the

> step because they can afford to do so. I wonder why they do not.



This is where I think the "virus" that seems to be infecting or has

infected our leaders comes into play.....greed. one gets used to a

certain life style and wants more of it. BUT another point is that, with

a family involved, things can get more complicated. ie if you've made

your family used to a certain way of life then it's what they'll always

expect from you. so again, do you bring them "down" with you because

you're feeling patriotic??? Another thing is that when you've shown

people that you lead a certain way of life at home, then one feels

pressured to keep up that front at all costs!!



The other group is the professional and well experienced

one who has

> spent a considerable amount of time abroad. There are quite a few

> academics, international civil servants, private sector professionals

> and others whose experience is badly needed back home. I think this is

> the group that can most afford to make the move but perhaps this is

> where the leadership back home needs to make the environment more

> appealing and attractive.

>

I think you're absolutely right about making everything more attractive

for those that are outside the country!!! I wonder how much cut backs the

government can handle when it comes to their way of life and some of the

unneccessary expenses they no doubt acquire, inorder to make this a

possibility???

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 11:44:31 +0200 (MET DST)

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <v02140b0daf77ca9db209@[194.23.38.68]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



A friend of mine, Buba Budjie, wants to join the list.

His emailaddress is:



Yours sincerely



Mats Utbult



____________________________________________________________________

Telefon:

jobb: 08 84 24 60, fax: 84 42 60,

hem: 720 15 05, mobil: 010 289 91 26.



Adress arbetet:

Hornsgatan 113 N2,

117 28 Stockholm



Hemadress:

Magnus Ladul=E5sgatan 21, 5 tr

118 65 Stockholm







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 12:20:58 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 15:45 13.04.97 -0400, ANCHA wrote:

>I forwarded my room-mate one of the discussions from Modou Jallow and

>Latir regarding farakhan and this is what she had to say....., what does

>everone think??

>

>---------- Forwarded message ----------

>Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 00:40:17 -0400 (EDT)

>From: Marsha Wynter u <

>To: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

>Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)

>

>very inetresting..I can admit to some of the faults that Farakhan has,

>but the fact that he lives in luxury means nothing. Are we saying that

>to be of any help to our people one has to reside in the ghetto. The

>reason why white people see him as a threat is for the very fact that he

>has prestige. That is the dilemmna that happens in the Black

>Community where there is a struggle for autonomy...we're forced to choose

>between being an influential fighter, or a fighter that is wallowing in

>thepits like the rest of us. That is not fair, we don't place that

>choice on white people, so don't do it for black people. Every person

>should try to help "where they are". I don't think, and I hope I don't

>have to don my dashiki to proclaim that I am fighting for my people.



HELLO MEMBERS!



I tend to agree to MARSHA's statement. Lets forget the Islam bit for a while

and concentrate more on what the man and his people are doing to "emancipate

the African-American from mental slavery" as Bob marley puts it. Steve Biko,

Mandela and many others were accused of propagating violence by the

apartheid regime and it's western subordinates, so was Arafat and still

termed a terrorist. Are we to believe these charges???? I wouldn't. All

Steve Biko, for instance, was doing is asking his people to believe in

themselves "as beautiful as they are" ("Black Consciousness) and stop

looking up to the white man for their success.



Another thing is, I don't condone racism but while the white man has

absolutely no reason to be racist the black man has all motives to be

racist, taking the history of slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism into

consideration and the attitudes of racist whites which is still spreading

through out Europe and America. We can choose to forgive but this is our

choice and nobody's. I don't think we are giving Farrakhan the merit he

deserves. He and his people, understandable, could be very shocked of

comments from their African brothers and sisters. Where is the support???



::)))Abdou Oujimai









------------------------------



Date: 14 Apr 1997 13:41:35 +0200

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Re: Dual Citizenship And The Right To Vote For Gambians Living Abroad

Message-ID: <post.ut335209fb*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut335209fb

Content-Return: Prohibited

MIME-Version: 1.0





Thanks to those who have responded to the Dual citizenship issue.



What we know is that citizenship in some countries is based on the

principle of descent, which means that children inherit their parent`s

citizenship but in a number of countries, citizenship legislation is based

on the principle of domocile, i.e that a person`s citizenship is detemined

by the country in which he/she lives. Aternatively, acccording to

territorial principle, a person`s citizenship is determined by the country

in which he/she was born.



According to Norwegain law you are not permitted to have citizenship in

two countries. A foreign national who wishes to acquire Norwegian

citizenship will be required to give up his/her former citizenship.

However, the legislation permits one to hold citizenship in more than one

country among other things, if you have applied for norwegian citizenship

and it not possible for you to be released from your original citizenship.

The laws might be different in other countries but if it is not possible

for us to be released from our original citizenship as in the case of

Morocco, then Gambians who may need it, living in Norway can obtain dual

citizenship, although some might not agree with this angle.



The Gambian Associations in Scandinavia hopefully will continue to pursue

this issue.



Peace



Ba-Musa Ceesay

NORAD

Norway









> I don't understand how one can be a citizen of two different countries

by

> birth. May be you and I both have misconstrued what Ylva inteded to

relay. I

> think it is practically impossible to be dual citizen by birth unless

there

> is another definition of citizenship by birth.



Perhaps I got the term confused.



What I was referring to, and thought Ylva meant, was for example when a

child has parents from two different countries or, as in my case, a

child is born in a country other then his or her parents. In most

countries, including Gambia, a child is entitled to citizenship as a

birth right rather than naturalization, if his or her parents are

citizens of that country. That is what I meant as dual citizenship by

birth.



I wanted to know is if there is a provision in Gambian law that permits

one to retain dual citizenship on this bases rather than the cases that

The Gambian Associations in Scandinavia have taken issue with.



I have always assumed that Gambian law only dealt with the issue of

naturalization until last year when I brought the issue to the attention

of Immigration officials at Yundum Airport. They believed that dual

citizenship was not allowed at all but unfortunately, and sadly, they

were not sure. Officials at the Electoral Commission on the other hand

thought otherwise and allowed dual citizens to register for voters

cards.



Perhaps you might have information that can clarify the issue.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 11:56:28 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



yes i do agree with your point but there is big difference between

those people eg mandela and louis farrakhan in that in that those

people carried out their missions NOT through any religion as opposed

to farakhan who is using religion namely islam to carry out his

mission , a mission which Islam forbids -VIOLENCE . money and

blood don't mix. i personally believe that if he wants to carry out

both , he should do it "disjunctively" but he would never do so

because that means less "CASH" which is the reason why he's

carrying out this mission. he is in it to win it for himself only so

why give him credit- excuse me please , sir, he is selfish and a

self-righteous prick.



regards



m'bai omar f.



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 12:23:10 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF"

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Well Ancha , I am one of those Gambian lawyers you are in search

of and I am also one those Gambian lawyers who would never ever

work for the government . I do very much intend to go back home

eventually this year when I pass my BAR exams in June and work

with no one else but my Dad and the rest of my brothers .



Even at the time my Dad was the AG and M.O.J, i

have always made it clear to him that i intend to cintinue "Fana Fana

Chambers" which he does respect. Nothing at all against the govt, i

just want to do my own thing and be my own boss eg free represen-

tation for those that cannot afford legal fees etc. Besides after

spending 4 years to qualify as a barrister , that person has the

right to decide whether to work for AG's Chambers or for himself.

Don't you think so , Ancha??



Regards,



M'BAI OMAR F.



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 12:29:40 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



THANK YOU JAGANA FOR THE RECTIFICATION, I MEANT

RON GOLDMAN'S FATHER WHATEVER HIS NAME IS!!!



M'BAI OMAR F.



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 14:48:59 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Questionnaire - A Reminder

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



AN APPEAL

---------

Dearest Members!



We have so far received responses from 11 members. While the "deadline" is

tomorrow, we would expect something better than this. So please, HELP US

HELP our education system. Remember, even 5 dalasis could contribute

significantly towards this gesture.



On behalf of the Education Group,

Abdou Oujimai





Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:42:15 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 11:56 14.04.97 +0000, Omar F. Mbai wrote:



>yes i do agree with your point but there is big difference between

>those people eg mandela and louis farrakhan in that in that those

>people carried out their missions NOT through any religion as opposed

>to farakhan who is using religion namely islam to carry out his

>mission .....



Mr. Mbai! I definitely appreciate your "frustration" but it seems to me that

everyone in a position like Farrakhan, Mandela... needs some idealogy to be

associated with. This, in my opinion, is just an instrument of spreading

ones message to the targeted audience or attaining certain goals. Mandela

was labeled a communist and is still being labeled a communist by the white

extremist in South Africa. Steve Biko used football audiences to spread his

message. The key words here are, how best ones message could be heard. The

Arabs pumps more wealth into the West than to their needy Islamic brothers

of Developing Countries despite the well established umbrella of

Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) - they need an idealogy to

establish such an organization.



Regarding your perception of Farrakhan or the Nation of Islam, everyone has

an open mind and has the right to believe what one wants to believe. So,

while I disagree with you, your personal opinion is respected. Besides, I

know little of Farrakhan to defend him as a person. Nonetheless, I would

sympathize, support or defend the cause of his organization wholeheartedly.



Regards,



::)))Abdou Oujimai





Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 16:41:14 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



abdou that is entirely up to you. those people you mentioned , did

what they have to do in the name of "freedom from oppression"

against white extremist living in their own country and controlling

their (black south africans) affairs in the way they (white

extremist) want regardless of whether or not approved by the native

south africans. It is abundantly clear that those people fought

spuriously for the recognition and freedom of native south africans

and NOT to enrich their individualselves or their immediate families

like your hero Louis Farrakhan , who preaches you how to be

violent towards Christians , Jews, Catholics,etc. How could such a

person with such violent deeds, motives and believes be given

credit . He just doesn't deserve it !!!!



Furthermore , if someone is frustrated , its definitely got to be you

because I cannot imagine how on earth can a person , not suffering

from an impairment of the mind or an arrested development, com-

pare Farrakhan to heroes like Mandela or Steve Biko. Common be

reasonable.



Despite disagreeing with your opinion, I still respect it even though

I think it's a bit .....................



Regards



M'bai Omar F.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 13:23:10 -0400 (EDT)

From: Isatou Secka

To: Gambia_list <

Subject: GambiaNet LOGO COMPETITION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





This is a REMINDER that the deadline for submitting a LOGO to be used for

GambiaNet is next MON APRIL 21 - SEE BELOW FOR more details.





Dear members,



The Observer Committee has decided to hold a contest for the

GambiaNet (Official name of the Observer ONLINE) LOGO. To enter the

competition, please contact either



Isatou Secka (

or

Latir Downes-Thomas <



for more information on how to submit your logo.



The BEST LOGO will be used for the Observer and the WINNER gets a 1 YEAR

FREE SUBSCRIPTION to the Observe ONLINE.



The Deadline for submission is April 21st 1997.



You may be as creative as you want!!!



GOOD LUCK !!









Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 20:58:38 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH

To: "

Subject: Re: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



>

> Jammed has been in power for over 2 and half years now and while he has

> made a lot of leadership mistakes, in my opinion, he needs to show some

> maturity and temper his authoritative style to allow this experience to

> make his government more effective. From what I have heard lately, he

> may be on this course. I think the experiences with the so-called

> "Swiss-gate" and the appointment of the Vice-President has humbled him

> some and he might be settling down to deal with the growing problems he

> will need to deal with as President. A renewed call to service on his

> part for Gambian talent coupled with assurances of security would serve

> both him and country well.

>

> Peace.

>

> Lat





LAT!!



GOOD THINKING AND ANALYSIS. THANKS FOR THE GOOD WORK. KEEP IT UP!!



REGARDS BASSSS!!

--

SZDD'3Af



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 11:44:00 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum"

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









Annie Bittaye has been added to the list. We welcome her and will look

forward to her contributions. Enclosed is her forwarded introduction.







My name is Annie Bittaye, I am a Gambian student

attending Kentucky State University. I am pursuing a double

major in Mathematics and Computer Science. This is my

third year in college and I will be graduating in May 1998.

I heard about Gambia-L through my friend, Fatma Phall

and I thing it is a great idea for me to subscribe today. My

address is

ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu

I will be very glad to hear from you. hope to hear from

you soon.

Annie.





Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:04:32 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



wrote:



> to do? There are other reasons as well. Take my case for e.g. When l went

> home in 1980, l was the first and only Gambian to have degrees in Plant

> pathology. A couple of months later, another fellow who studied in India also

> came home. We were at Pest Control under Saul Mboob. There was no job

> discribtion , no lab and no equipment to work with. We mapped out a job

> discription for ourselves ,but of course, other than a few microscopes that

> had seen better days , our hands were tied. We were told that USAID had

> donated a complete lab that was on it's way , but alas, this never

> materialized even to-date according to a technician l talked to recently. To

> add insult to injury, and unbeknownst to me, Mr. Mboob wrote a letter to the

> ministry saying that upon review of my univ. transcript, he saw that l had

> taken many courses not related to Plant Pathology at all in addition to my

> Pathology courses. He, of course , was referring to my electives.Therefore,

> he said, it was his opinion that l did not have degrees in Plant Pathology.

> I found out about the letter from a co-worker in another dep't who saw the

> letter. Needless to say, l was shattered. I wrote to the ministry demanding

> an appology from Mr. Mboob but of course, they never even acknowledged my

> letter. I had accepted this job from the minstry, knowing that the salary

> they offered me (D550/month) was less than what l earned working just three

> days a week part time in the lab as a student. I found out later from fellow

> workers that Mr. Mboob was instrumental in sending his nephew to Univ. of

> California at Berkeley to study Plant Pathology just a few months before my

> arrival . Well, dear people, I was so upset about everything that I WALKED

> OFF THE JOB. l came back to the U.S. and spent some 12 years working for a



You bring up a sad reality here that unfortunately, 16 years later,

still exists.



The issues of the nepotism, tribalism and the lack of appreciation for

one's talent can only be rooted out by leadership. I have recently

witnessed many cases like yours where people have made similar

sacrifices and have been burned. I think I was a little over my head

before and simplified what is actually a very complex problem. One

thing I know for sure is that if things don't change soon, I see a very

bleak future for our country.



As for the salary issue, I can only say that each person has a different

circumstance to deal with. I guess if you were not so badly treated you

might have stayed and there lies some hope.



Thank you.



Lat



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:10:52 -0400 (EDT)

From: Musa Sowe

To: Abdou Gibba <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Questionnaire - A Reminder

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hellow Everyone: This is another reminder to those who have not had time

yet to complete the ED survey.The deadline is tuesday, April 15.Please

THOSE OF YOU WHO ARE ON THE LIST OF PARTICIPANTS ALSO NEED TO COMPLETE THE

SURVEY BECAUSE WE NEED ALL THE FEED BACK THAT WE CAN GET SO THAT WE CAN

COME UP WITH THE BEST DRAFT PROPOSAL. If you do not plan to participate

now, we will still appreciate any feed back you can give us that will help

us in the process. Besides, even if you are not in a position to

contribute material wise now, you may have good ideas or you may be good

at drafting proposals, or may have useful information...... etc. So, hope

to hear from everyone.



Those who have already completed the surveys, THANKS A BUNCH.



MUSA (on behalf of the Ed group)





Date: Mon, 14 Apr 97 14:17:18 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe"

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <





>abdou that is entirely up to you. those people you mentioned , did

>what they have to do in the name of "freedom from oppression"

>against white extremist living in their own country and controlling

>their (black south africans) affairs in the way they (white

>extremist) want regardless of whether or not approved by the native

>south africans. It is abundantly clear that those people fought

>spuriously for the recognition and freedom of native south africans

>and NOT to enrich their individualselves or their immediate families

>like your hero Louis Farrakhan , who preaches you how to be

>violent towards Christians , Jews, Catholics,etc. How could such a

>person with such violent deeds, motives and believes be given

>credit . He just doesn't deserve it !!!!

>

>Furthermore , if someone is frustrated , its definitely got to be you

>because I cannot imagine how on earth can a person , not suffering

>from an impairment of the mind or an arrested development, com-

>pare Farrakhan to heroes like Mandela or Steve Biko. Common be

>reasonable.

>

>Despite disagreeing with your opinion, I still respect it even though

>I think it's a bit .....................

>

>Regards

>

>M'bai Omar F.

>



I really don't want to involve myself in this discussions. Omar

unfortunately you are not residing in the U.S.A. or possibly you could have

access to it; if not, I believe most of the mysteries surrounding the

minister could have been illuminated had you watched "MEET THE PRESS" late

last night or early this morning on NBC. I thought I knew the Man, but I

have all along being taking his words superficially and never gave them a

deep thought. On the program he denied he is a preacher of hate. He

justified this by giving a fact that throughout his 20 years of Nation of

Islam leadership, there has been no black muslim convicted of a hate crime.



Again don't get me wrong. I am not an advocate of the Nation of Islam nor am

I endorsing it. I am viewing the whole thing from the political side and not

a the religious aspects; although some people believe the two are

inseparable (my ex- roommate). It just happened that this topic is

simultaneous to his appearance on national TV. I thought if anyone can get a

hold of the transcript, it would probably make you back off a little bit

from the man.



Numukunda (mba)











********************************************************************************



Numukunda Darboe

Chemistry Dept.

University of Mississippi

(601) 232 5143 Lab

ndarboe@olemiss.edu

Home Page at:





OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

GO REBELS!!!!!!!



********************************************************************************



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:20:02 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



M'BAI OF wrote:

>

> yes i do agree with your point but there is big difference between

> those people eg mandela and louis farrakhan in that in that those

> people carried out their missions NOT through any religion as opposed

> to farakhan who is using religion namely islam to carry out his

> mission , a mission which Islam forbids -VIOLENCE . money and

> blood don't mix. i personally believe that if he wants to carry out



Maybe this point can be better understood if the issue of violence vis a

vis The Nation of Islam and Louis Farrakhan is addressed.



How has religion been used to "carry out" violence? By saying that the

Black man should defend himself?



Also how does one explain the phenomenon called "jihad" and the way it

has been used by community and religious leaders alike in the Middle

East?



Lat



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:26:48 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



M'BAI OF wrote:

>

> Well Ancha , I am one of those Gambian lawyers you are in search

> of and I am also one those Gambian lawyers who would never ever

> work for the government . I do very much intend to go back home

> eventually this year when I pass my BAR exams in June and work

> with no one else but my Dad and the rest of my brothers .



First of all let me say that I admire the fact that you will return home

to a family business.



The question I ask is, should you have a distinguished career in your

family's firm and make acquire enough to make yourself and you family

comfortable, would you consider taking an appointment to the Judiciary,

not the government, as an Appeals Court or Supreme Court Judge?



Lat



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:59:21 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU

To:

Subject: Re: subscribe (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





/* NOTE: THIS IS A FORWARDED MESSAGE !!!!!!!!! *******/



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 12:24:47 -0400

From: ANNIE BITTAYE <

To:

Subject: subscribe



Hello,

My name is Annie Bittaye, I am a Gambian student

attending Kentucky State University. I am pursuing a double

major in Mathematics and Computer Science. This is my

third year in college and I will be graduating in May 1998.

I heard about Gambia-L through my friend, Fatma Phall

and I thing it is a great idea for me to subscribe today. My

address is

ab063147@gwmail.kysu.edu

I will be very glad to hear from you. hope to hear from

you soon.

Annie.









Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 16:13:25 -0500 (CDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hello everyone, i just thought i would drop one more line on this issue

despite my busy schedule.

Mba Darbo, you can't let Minister Farrakhan use the name of

Islam to get what he wants, violence or not. When did you ever hear him

qoute the Qur'an even once? The issue of skin colour, where does that

exist in the Qur'an or sunnah?

Lat, you probably should read a little more about Jihad. It is not

synonymous with holly war as most people think. The word holly war, if

you translate it in Arabic, doesn't exist in the Qur'an even once. Jihad

can take the form of war at the extreme case to fight oppression but

literally it only means to strive, e.g. stop oneself from drinking

alcohol even though one loves it so much is Jihad and this is the most

important form of Jihad. But I agree that Minister Farrakhan is one of the

most eloquent speakers of our time.



Alieu.



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 17:17:14 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Yes M'BAI OMAR,

I do agree that after sacrificing a lot and spending a lot more time in

school than most, one should definitely have the choice of where to work

and everthing that goes with that. you're being true to yourself and

honest, but I just wonder what would happen if everyone did that??

I understand if you have obligation to your family, that's a different

case. But I don't think that anyone that wants to do their own thing

should say anything about what the government is doing and asking why

they're running things the way they are. Don't you think?

because I don't see how anyone can say something about the way things are

done elsewhere if they aren't wiling to do anything to change things in

that area of concern. I'm saying this because a lot of people want to do

things for themselves and not work for the government. which is fine. But

I don't think they should critise things done by the government and the

people that work for them, if they themselves don't want to "dirty" their

hands. what do you think??

Ancha.



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 23:41:23 +0200

From: "Matarr M. Jeng."

To:

Subject: Re: Farakhan

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



The following is from NBC`s " Meet the press".

Farrakhan: Blacks Must Control Destiny.

Greetings.

Matarr M. Jeng.





Farrakhan: Blacks must control destiny Nation of Islam leader again

says Jews have too much power

By Kyle R. Wood MSNBC =A0 =A0 =A0 Nation of

Islam Leader Minister Louis Farrakhan appears on NBC's "Meet the

Press." =A0=A0=A0=A0Black people in

America will never truly be free until they shake off outside

influences, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan said Sunday. =A0 =A0 =A0

=A0 "We should not be under that kind of control which limits us and

makes us act like little boys going to Jewish philanthropists and

asking for money," Farrakhan said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We must

take control of our own destiny. That is what I preach, that is what I

believe and that is what I am striving for."

*>On NBC's "Meet the

Press," Minister Louis Farrakhan on his problem with the Jewish

community On "Meet the Press," Farrakhan on Jewish

influence and the black community's need to be free of that control

Farrakhan on how America's racial

divide has changed little since the 1860s =A0=A0=A0=A0Farrakhan, whose

inflammatory rhetoric has led many to call him anti-Semitic and

hateful, spent much of the nearly hour-long interview defending

statements that have sparked furor. He denied that he is anti-Semitic,

said Christianity has been permeated with Euro-centrism and emphasized

that he would be willing to sit down and talk with leaders genuinely

interested in healing the racial divide. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 Farrakhan avoided

directly answering questions about some recent complimentary

references to him by some conservatives, including columnist Robert

Novak. However, one Republican who Farrakhan has praised in the past,

Rep. John Kasich of Ohio, who was also on the show, said the minister

has "a long way to go" to show that his heart is not filled with

hatred. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 And later, on CBS' "Face the Nation," former GOP

presidential candidate Steve Forbes called Farrakhan "a racist, a

bigot and an anti-Semite," flatly dismissing any possible alliance

between Farrakhan and Republicans. Anytime he wants to talk, Forbes

said, Farrakhan could call the Anti-Defamation League and apologize

for his past rhetoric. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 "Louis Farrakhan is the kind of per=

son

you do not want to truck with," Forbes said. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 On "Meet the

Press," Farrakhan said he'd be the first to admit when he was wrong. =A0

=A0 =A0 =A0 "When men of high political standing say that it is impossible

to sit down with Farrakhan because of the things he has said, should I

say it is impossible to sit down with white people because of the

things they have done?" Farrakhan said. "If there's going to be some

meeting of the minds, intelligent people should sit down and not give

me preconditions but sit down and talk about the future of this nation

and the future of suffering people in America." =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 Farrakhan

defended statements he made in a 1995 speech in which he accused "big

Jews" of financing Hitler's Third Reich.



=A0=A0=A0=A0"The question is, is it true?" he said. "If it is true, then i=

t is

not anti-Semitic; it is true. My problem with the Jewish community is

that most of the Jewish people feel that if you criticize any act of

Jews, that is anti-Semitic. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 "Why should anybody who critic=

izes

Jewish behavior that ill affects black people in their pursuit of

happiness be considered anti-Semitic?" =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 Farrakhan reiterate=

d

his contention that Jews control black entertainment and sports

figures, who he said are treated "like high-prized pieces of meat." =A0

=A0 =A0 =A0 He also defended an earlier statement that Jews have controlle=

d

every American president since Franklin Roosevelt. He cited the

current breakdown of the Middle East peace talks as an illustration of

the power of Jewish American influence on U.S. foreign. President Bill

Clinton "pays lip service to Palestinians while she bows to the

dictates of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the strong

political Jewish lobby," he said, by not demanding that the Israelis

stop building in disputed East Jerusalem. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 Also on the prog=

ram,

Farrakhan said:All members of the Nation of Islam

currently in prisons should be released because those who have

accepted the religion are righteous and righteous men should not be

imprisoned.Government should exempt members of the Nation

of Islam from paying federal taxes because of their lack of

representation.The administration's strong stand against

the Iranian government is rooted in a fear of Islam <Picture. Blacks

in America, despite voting overwhelmingly for Clinton in the last

election, don't really have a home in either party. The Democrats take

their votes for granted, he said, while the Republicans have written

them off entirely.















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:10:28 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum"

To:

Subject: Senegal school students clash with police (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII













---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 9:42:24 PDT

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.education.misc,

clari.news.trouble.misc, clari.news.education

Subject: Senegal school students clash with police





DAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - High school students in Senegal's

capital Dakar boycotted classes and clashed with police Monday

during a protest to demand the release of their mid-term

reports, witnesses said.

Police, who used teargas to disperse the students, made an

unspecified number of arrests. Students in other Senegalese

cities also boycotted classes Monday.

Teachers have been withholding the reports since February as

part of their own dispute with the government over demands for

improved working conditions.

``We sat for a mid-term examination and now we want to know

our term's report. Our teachers should not use us in their fight

with the authorities,'' Pape Mbengue, a student representative,

told reporters.

-=-=-

Tell us what you think about the ClariNews! Send your comments

to <<our comments email address>> <









Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 18:50:41 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



wrote:

Lat, you probably should read a little more about Jihad. It is

not

> synonymous with holly war as most people think. The word holly war, if

> you translate it in Arabic, doesn't exist in the Qur'an even once. Jihad

> can take the form of war at the extreme case to fight oppression but

> literally it only means to strive, e.g. stop oneself from drinking

> alcohol even though one loves it so much is Jihad and this is the most

> important form of Jihad. But I agree that Minister Farrakhan is one of the

> most eloquent speakers of our time.



In the spirit of elaborating, I offer the following:



*******************************

Those who believe, and emigrate

And strive with might

And main, in Allah's cause,*

With their goods and their persons,

Have the highest rank

In the sight of Allah:

They are the people

Who will achieve (salvation).



(Qur'an 9:20)



*Here is a good description of Jihd. It may require fighting in

Allah's cause, as a form of self-sacrifice. But its essence consists in

(1) a true and sincere Faith, which so fixes its gaze on Allah, that all

selfish or worldly motives seem paltry and fade away, and (2) an earnest

and ceaseless activity, involving the sacrifice (if need be) of life,

person, or property, in the service of Allah. Mere brutal fighting is

opposed to the whole spirit of Jihad, while the sincere scholars pen or

preacher's voice or wealthy man's contributions may be the most valuable

forms of Jihd. [ explanation from English Translation of "The Meanings

and Commentary"]

********************************





I have followed your advice and I agree with you but, the theme of

Jihd, if you will, is and historically has been used, misused and

abused by otherwise well meaning Muslims all over the world to commit

acts of violence.

>From the Shi'ite Harun ar-Rashid (786-809), to Hamah Bah in the

Baddibu's of the Gambia (1860's), to just last week in the suicide

bombing in Israel. Of course members of other religions, using this

same theme, have also done the same, most noticeably Christians.



Peace.



Lat



Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 23:24:41 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-04-14 00:56:09 EDT,

Bala-Gaye u) writes:



<< The reason I brought up the issue of

> patriotism is because you find that there are a few very good lawyers

> who have made a small fortune in the legal profession. I think their

> acquired wealth makes them more than comfortable but for some reason

> they still do not see this call to serve. Some would call it greed and

> I have heard that said. These lawyers should be the one to make the

> step because they can afford to do so. I wonder why they do not. >>



Dear A,



It might also be that they do not have the political freedom to serve. They

may have ethical problems trying to serve a nation, whilst having to favor

the leaders that appoint them.



So it may not be a matter of greed, but a matter of personal freedom to

practice law.



momodou jagana

---------------------

Forwarded message:

From:

Sender:

Reply-to:

To: GAMBIA-L@,

Mailing List), @

Date: 97-04-14 00:56:09 EDT





The reason I brought up the issue of

> patriotism is because you find that there are a few very good lawyers

> who have made a small fortune in the legal profession. I think their

> acquired wealth makes them more than comfortable but for some reason

> they still do not see this call to serve. Some would call it greed and

> I have heard that said. These lawyers should be the one to make the

> step because they can afford to do so. I wonder why they do not.



This is where I think the "virus" that seems to be infecting or has

infected our leaders comes into play.....greed. one gets used to a

certain life style and wants more of it. BUT another point is that, with

a family involved, things can get more complicated. ie if you've made

your family used to a certain way of life then it's what they'll always

expect from you. so again, do you bring them "down" with you because

you're feeling patriotic??? Another thing is that when you've shown

people that you lead a certain way of life at home, then one feels

pressured to keep up that front at all costs!!



The other group is the professional and well experienced

one who has

> spent a considerable amount of time abroad. There are quite a few

> academics, international civil servants, private sector professionals

> and others whose experience is badly needed back home. I think this is

> the group that can most afford to make the move but perhaps this is

> where the leadership back home needs to make the environment more

> appealing and attractive.

>

I think you're absolutely right about making everything more attractive

for those that are outside the country!!! I wonder how much cut backs the

government can handle when it comes to their way of life and some of the

unneccessary expenses they no doubt acquire, inorder to make this a

possibility???

Ancha.





Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 23:26:23 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <



Latir,

Lets hope that our present leadership will begin to address these issues,

along with many others that will bring about an atmosphere which will

encourage all of us to venture home with confidence .

Jabou.



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 01:06:27 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u

To:

Subject: Education survey

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







1) C

2) a & b

3)b if most people contributing to this cause are abroad then it's a

good idea to start ocassionally. because since they won't be seeing the

results of their contributions, it becomes a vague thing in the distance.

then it might later become a burden, something they have to do, among the

many other responsibilities they have.



4) Ministry of Education. I think it's a good idea to have a basis in The

Gambia cause they'ld have more of an idea of what the kids need. Also the

contents of the texts will be at least African based. Sending books from

abroad isn't a good idea because the content is from a different culture.

Ideas are more easily grasped if they're familiar things eg a goat

instead of a polar bear. or something.



5) a public person is a good idea cause they can help bring support for

the group and the goals. it might be easier for them to get around more.

Administrations tend to be harder to deal with cause sometimes their

agend could be different than what the group has in mind.



6) b

7) a, b and c are all good ideas. it'll be good if the group can make all

goals to work towards. I think a good idea would be trying to get

companies to hire students, form 4 onwards. being in school only teacges

one theories but if co-op jobs can be organised then kids can learn

things in the fields they want to persue in the future.



8) e for now cause I'm not sure where I'll be next summer. so, until I've

settled, (e) it is.



Ancha.





Date: Tue, 15 Apr 97 04:09:06 UT

From: "hurai betts"

To:

Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <



Hello Everyone,

I do feel the need to reiterate on Mr. Drammeh's point on the absence of

Gambians in the key judiciary positions in the Gambia.Why is it that all these

positions are occupied by foreigners? Aside from the fact that most of the

lawyers back home are motivated by $$ signs, I believe that there is a stigma

attached to being a lawyer that must be removed in order for those who want to

join the legal system to do so. Most people are afraid to become lawyers b'cos

it is generally believed that the "marabouts" would be set against them,

thereby destroying their lives and any potential future that they might have.

For a long time when I was at home, and told people that I want to be lawyer,

I would hear all kinds of derogatory remarks on why I shouldn't become one

including the most famous anecdote that "lawyers become liars." Lawyers

should be given more encouragement to take up the key positions, and the ones

that are back home right now should be brave enough to take the necessary

steps required to occupy these positions. I think that all of us need to have

confidence in our ability to do the jobs and go for it. What kind of message

are we sending to the future generation if none of us is willing to help our

country? Our schools are filled with foreign teachers and so is our judicial

sytsem and very soon we will have a country headed by a gambian, but run by

foreigners and this will definitely make us look bad since the outside world

will see that gambians are not capable of governing their country without help

from others. So for those of you who don't want to go back home b'cos you lack

the incentive, think of the image that you're presenting to the citizens of

the country that you're staying in, they're not moved to visit your country

when you're practically saying to them that "my country is not good enough for

me to live in."

No offense meant to any one!

Peace and a happy tobaski to all

Hurai Betts



I am writing in relation to The Daily Observer's editotorial of the 1st of

April

1997.In this article headed 'Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied',it was

reported

that one of the High Court Judges suggested that lawyers start paying costs

for

the delays caused in litigation proceedings.Personally ,I find this comment

rather absurd.



The main reason being that the main cause of whatever the delays is usually

not

the fault of the lawyers. It is true though that there are a number of

unnecessary delays.It should be noted that most of the judicial officers

preciding over matters in The Gambia are in fact non-gambians.This in itself

makes the tenure of office of the various judicial officers very

unstable.There

are several instances where a trial has come to a complete halt because the

preciding judge or magistrate has been recalled by his/her country of

origin,Sierra Leone,Zambia, Ghana or Nigeria.





Most of these officers are on technical assistance to The Gambia and are

therefore not bound to carry out their duties deligently nor is there a

guarantee that they will stay on for a reasonable period. It is about time

that

gambians be appointed to these posts.We should learn from the recent past. In

1989 following the rupture of the Senegambia Confederation,President Abdou

Diouf

uncermoniously recalled his forces without even having the courtesy of

informing

the concerned authorities.Senegalese gendarmes who where guarding The State

House at the time left giving only few minutes notice not even enough to

command a reinforcement of gambian soldiers.I see no reason why such could not



reoccur-this time in the judicial system thereby bringing the entire system to

a

standstill which has alot of implications such as accrueing high costs when it



comes to judgement or even keeping innocent people in jail who were due out.



The appointment of gambians to these posts will also enhance the efficacy of

the

understanding of proceeding by judges especially in areas such as land law.The



land tenure system in The Gambia is rather complex and needs a thorough

understanding of functions and positions such as that of the alkalo and that

of

the chief.Also the problem of interpretation will be minimised because gambian



judges will atleast be able to understand one of the local languages.





I hope that this article does not cast any shadow of xenophobia as I have no

such feeling.It is simply in the best interest of the country, that the

judicial

sytem which is a very fundamental branch of the three arms of government, not

be

left in its entirety in the hands of foreigners who know very little about the



day to day way of life of the average gambian from where issues turn out to be



ligations in court.It is disheartening to know that sensitive posts like that

of

The Chief Justice,Director Of Public Prosecution and ALL the High Court Judges



are filled in by non-gambians.



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 02:53:50 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Request to add Vetran member back to the list.

Message-ID: <



Toni:



Can you kindly add Sarjo to the Gambia-l list, his new e-mail address is

SAJOKONO@AOL.COM



Thank you



Kolley



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 09:49:27 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Request to add Vetran member back to the list.

Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 04:44:25 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: i want to end my listing

Message-ID: <



would you kindly end my listing to gambia-l . i hardly have time to check my

mails

quiet and this always prevents me from getting important mails hence my

mailbox

is always full.



thanks



my e-mail account is k badjie



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 13:54:49 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Omar Mbye! You mentioned "freedom from oppression", DON'T YOU GET IT?? Well,

you can choose to believe people like Forbes against Farrakhan, once again,

its your choice. Malcolm X in a TV interview differentiated the

"house-******" from the "field-******". Am afraid but this phenomenon exist

even within us, Africans. Omar, your type are the obstacles to any form of

unity that the oppressed try to seek. I don't really believe that you hate

The nation of Islam because they just want "to enrich their individual

selves or their immediate families". There are many people even within

ourselves who fit your description of Farrakhan, you don't despise them for

that, in fact you have respect for them. So please save us from that bit. If

you want to be naive or passive go on, but let others do want they got to do.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai



At 16:41 14.04.97 +0000, you wrote:

>abdou that is entirely up to you. those people you mentioned , did

>what they have to do in the name of "freedom from oppression"

>against white extremist living in their own country and controlling

>their (black south africans) affairs in the way they (white

>extremist) want regardless of whether or not approved by the native

>south africans. It is abundantly clear that those people fought

>spuriously for the recognition and freedom of native south africans

>and NOT to enrich their individualselves or their immediate families

>like your hero Louis Farrakhan , who preaches you how to be

>violent towards Christians , Jews, Catholics,etc. How could such a

>person with such violent deeds, motives and believes be given

>credit . He just doesn't deserve it !!!!

>

>Furthermore , if someone is frustrated , its definitely got to be you

>because I cannot imagine how on earth can a person , not suffering

>from an impairment of the mind or an arrested development, com-

>pare Farrakhan to heroes like Mandela or Steve Biko. Common be

>reasonable.

>

>Despite disagreeing with your opinion, I still respect it even though

>I think it's a bit .....................

>

>Regards

>

>M'bai Omar F.

>

>





Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 12:14:50 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF"

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



To be honset Lat , i have no intention whatsoever to make any

response to your superficial question in which you fail to properly

direct your mind as to the difference between "rhetoric and reality"

and the other reason why I need not answer your question is because

my right honourable gentleman "Alieu" has rightly responded to you

in a way I would have. so basically he has saved me time. In a

nutshell as I understood Alieu's reply is that you don't know much

about JIHAD and it is true that one (in this case you )

cannot make an accurate and an intelligible account of what one

does not perceive.



Finally as far as I am concerned , this topic is HISTORY, so stick

to what you believe about Farrakhan and I'll stick to mine.



Regards,

M'bai Omar F.



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 14:53:29 +0200

From: "Matarr M. Jeng."

To:

Subject: Fwd: Fire Breaks Out At Haj Tent City.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printable



Fire breaks out at haj tent city near Mecca



Copyright =A91997 Nando.net

Copyright =A91997 Reuter Information Service





DUBAI (April 15, 1997 08:13 a.m. EDT) - A fire broke out at a compound

of tents in the plain of Mena near the holy city of Mecca in Saudi

Arabia where two million Muslim pilgrims were gathering on Tuesday at

the start the haj pilgrimage, witnesses said.



The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the fire started at a

bridge linking Mecca and Mena and spread to Mena due to heavy wind. It

said more details would be issued later. The witnesses said thick

clouds of black smoke continue to billow over the area four hours

after the fire started.



The witnesses said fire engines and ambulances were seen rushing to

the area, 11 km (seven miles) from Mecca.



They said the fire had slowed down the movement of pilgrims who had

after dawn on Tuesday started to walk or drive from Mecca to Mena

where they are due to spend the night at tens of thousands of white

tents spread across the plain.



SPA said fire fighters were trying to contain the fire, which started

at 11.45 a.m. (0845 GMT) on the eastern edge of King Abdul Aziz bridge

and "due to heavy wind spread to northern Mena." It did not say what

caused the fire nor did it report any casualties.



Saudi officials had said they were doing their best to ensure a safe

haj. Up to 270 pilgrims were killed in a stampede in 1994.



Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng.



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 09:01:55 -0400 (EDT)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh"

To:

Cc:

Subject: Some diversion!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



It makes me wonder if the Minister Farrakhan topic is not some

diversion from real gambia-l issues!!!



Malanding Jaiteh





Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 13:42:00 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF"

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Ancha , first of all I haven't spent a lot more time than most people

in school as you put it , so may I respectfully ask you to get your

facts right or say nothing. If at all i mis interpreted your piont ,

could you please elaborate and be more specific.



Secondly Ancha , I think it is stupid to think that every other person

has intended to do just like myself i.e to go private . A lot of

lawyers that I know , are now with the AG's chambers so do other

graduands outside the legal profession.



Secondly Ancha, you said and I quote "but I don't think anyone that

wants to do their own thing,should say anything about what the

government is doing and asking why they are running things the way

they are. don't you think? because i don't see how anyone can say

something about the way things are done elsewhere if they aren't

willing to do anything to change things in that area of concern ."



Ancha , I regret saying this but i think this is a very immature

and nonsensical comment . As I understand it , you are saying that

each and every individual whether publicly or privately funded ,

should go home and work for the government , that way things can

change . this is a bizarre thought and sure most of the list members

will agree with me that this is stupid. Have you ever given any

thought prior to posting your mail , as to what will happen to the

private sector should every body work for the government . You

fail to realise that the country is run by two sectors i.e the

private and public , and you further fail to realise the significance

of the private sector when it comes to EMPLOYMENT , and you

also fail to realise that the government cannot employ every PATEH

SAMBA and DEMBA, yet again you fail to realise that not every

PATEH , SAMBA and DEMBA is sponsored by the government .



Finally Ancha , it doesn't mean that because PATEH or DEW

SANGAM, has opted not to work for the government , he or she has

no right whatsoever to criticise the government. May I ask ma'am

whether you are at all familiar with the term DEMOCRACY ,

although some people prefer calling it DEMO-KARA-KILING,and

the FREEDOM OF SPEECH.



Should your idea of patriotism being put into practice , what about

Gambian citizens like The Right Honourables Dr. Bala Gaye,

Jebez Langley, Dr. L.O. Sanneh, attorney Pa Edi Faal etc to name

a few, with international appointments over the years. In your idea

of patriotism, they were in holding those positions. Isn't it???!!!



Ancha , common lets face it , each and every individual has a right

to earn his/her living anywhere he/she feels is right for him/her.

This has been a long practice eg the prophet Muhammeh (PBBUH)

migrated from Mecca to Medina because His peace of mind was in

Medina.



You certainly failed in giving any thought to what you have posted

and the danger in doing so renders your article repugnant, baseless,

of no essence and unethical.



In any case, thanks for bringing up the topic but be more circumspect

next time before making such "Nursery School" comments.



Regards,



M'BAI OMAR F.





















Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 10:24:25 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Farakhan...

Message-ID: <





Try as I may to ignore this issue, I cannot but endorse Malanding Jaiteh's

comment that this debate on Farakhan is irrelevant to the objectives of the

Gambia list. When did the Nation of Islam become central to the development

of The Gambia or to that of Africa? Intellectual discourse should be free

and fruitful.



Besides, I am appalled by the language that some people have been using

against Farakhan, Abacha, and some of their collegues' comments. Using

disparaging and derogatory language against others does not help in

expressing your views and may as well be an indication of your

shortcomings. It is my humble opinion that we should learn to respect each

other's views without going into a fit and calling names.



It will be unpardonable to fail where we should not.



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 10:48:20 -0400

From: SAMBA NJIE

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



M'BAI OF wrote:

>

> yes i do agree with your point but there is big difference between

> those people eg mandela and louis farrakhan in that in that those

> people carried out their missions NOT through any religion as opposed

> to farakhan who is using religion namely islam to carry out his

> mission , a mission which Islam forbids -VIOLENCE . money and

> blood don't mix. i personally believe that if he wants to carry out

> both , he should do it "disjunctively" but he would never do so

> because that means less "CASH" which is the reason why he's

> carrying out this mission. he is in it to win it for himself only so

> why give him credit- excuse me please , sir, he is selfish and a

> self-righteous prick.

>

> regards

>

> m'bai omar f.Hey, Omar ain't you getting too personal calling Minister Farrakhan a

"self-righteous p...". Like most who have written, I don't agree with

everything he preaches,however, he does have some interesting ideas

about African-Americans getting their fair share of the economic pie.

About him being violent, I personally have never heard him advocating

violence, hatred? maybe. Being rich or leading an ostentatious

lifestyle isn't exactly a crime in the United States and I can't recall

Islam condemning personal wealth( I may be wrong ), but if that is the

case, you might wanna take issue with our friends in the Middle-East.



Samba



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 15:32:27 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF"

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



absolutely not Samba because that is exactly what he is!!!!!!



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 10:30:46 -0500 (CDT)

From:

To:

Subject: DELETE MY ADDRESS FROM THE LIST

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



List Managers,

I write to recuse myself from the "BANTABA". Frequent travelling schedule I'm

about to embark on for field trips and other personal interests away from

Vandy, prompted me to take this decision. When my schedule returns to normal,

hopefully in june, I shall rejoin the discussions.



It's been a pleasure and I hope the deliberations stage here.....would advance

the cause of democracy, freedom and decency in The Gambia.

So long everybody!

MUSA BASSADI.



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 15:52:29 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF"

To:

Subject: Re: Farakhan...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



could you please tell me what are the objectives of the Famous

Gambia-L. This issue of Farrakhan is not in its entirety about Farra

but also about the Decency of Islam. Maybe in telling me what the

objectives of gambia-l are , you could also tell me what is and what

isnot relevant. For me personally, what I would call irrelevant is this

your posting telling people about relevance. Its a complete waste of

time and highly and utterly irrelevant. Its not going to stop people

from mailing what they want to . One man's poison is another man's

meat. Stop being set in your own ways and be flexible and don't

expect people to do things the way you want them to be done. Be

considerate and be reasonable for God's sake !!!!!!!!!!!!!



M'bai Omar F.



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 02:22:50 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Request to add Vetran member back to the list.

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



We are missing another veteran, my good friend Morro Ceesay. Anyone

knows his whereabout? I miss him!



Lamin.



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 13:36:29 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



M'BAI OF wrote:

>

> To be honset Lat , i have no intention whatsoever to make any

> response to your superficial question in which you fail to properly

> direct your mind as to the difference between "rhetoric and reality"

> and the other reason why I need not answer your question is because

> my right honourable gentleman "Alieu" has rightly responded to you

> in a way I would have. so basically he has saved me time. In a

> nutshell as I understood Alieu's reply is that you don't know much

> about JIHAD and it is true that one (in this case you )

> cannot make an accurate and an intelligible account of what one

> does not perceive.



First of all, WHO THE HELL ARE YOU to say what I know and what I don't

know. I ask one question about Jihad and all of a sudden you seem to

have a complete idea about my knowledge. You must be a pretty good

Marabout then. I could do with your services.



> Finally as far as I am concerned , this topic is HISTORY, so stick

> to what you believe about Farrakhan and I'll stick to mine.



I have always stuck to what I believe, that was the whole point.



I see that you have problems when it comes to addressing people with

respect, so I won't bother replying to anything you say from now on and

I would wish you do the same of me.



Good luck in your career!



Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 13:49:50 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas

To:

Subject: Re: Some diversion!!!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

> It makes me wonder if the Minister Farrakhan topic is not some

> diversion from real gambia-l issues!!!



MBALDEH wrote:

"Try as I may to ignore this issue, I cannot but endorse Malanding

Jaiteh's comment that this debate on Farakhan is irrelevant to the

objectives of the Gambia list. When did the Nation of Islam become

central to the development of The Gambia or to that of Africa?

Intellectual discourse should be free and fruitful."



Since I am the one who somehow perpetuated this discussion, I will

apologize for wasting time that could have been spent on more relevant

issues as far as this group is concerned.



I will say though, that the discussion was an eye opener for me in that

I assumed that most Gambians would feel the same way I did about the if

not stronger. In a way, I have learnt a lot here, especially about how

Gambians feel about and what we feel is leadership. Having found it all

fruitful for the most part, I have noticed that the two of you are not

the only ones who feel this way so I will not comment on the issue any

further.



Thank You.



Lat



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 11:59:41 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: the heated debate re: Louis F.

Message-ID: <



Dear friends, while I have not participated in this now tension-riddled debate

nor do I wish to enter the fray, I simply wish to share a perhaps useful quote

by Hans Kung, a controversial theologian: "Believe as you will but seek the

commonality that defines our interdependence." Thanks, Steve Fox



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 19:49:52 +0000

From: "BALA SAHO"

To:

Subject: re: new members

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Edrissa Jarju and Abdou Bobb PLEASE contact Bala Saho and Malick Kah

as soon as possible. URGENT



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 19:53:18 +0000

From: "BALA SAHO"

To:

Subject: re: new members

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Alpha Robinson we are still waiting for your response. Malick says

hello. Not yet on line. Hear you soon

Bala



Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 15:52:58 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Dual Citizenship

Message-ID: <





Social conflicts, frugal resources, indeed wanderlust have and continue to

push millions of people from the poorer South to the more developed nations

in the North. Some find new solace and never turn back. Others respond to

a strong pull of homecoming and never want let go the breast that fed them.

Under such circumstances, the concerned has but to turn to provisions of

international and national legislation to claim a fundamental right: the

right to nationality.



The right to citizenship to a nation was first mentioned by the Universal

Declaration of Human Rights (1948). However, the International Convenant

on Civil and Political Rights (1966) refers only to children in this

provision. Most of the jurisprudence on the matter is found with the

International Court of Justice (ICJ).



The ICJ in the 1955 ruling of the Nottebohm case said that "International

Law gives every State the discretion to decide on how to attribute its

nationality". Hence, only States can give or take away nationality rights.



By the1961 Convention of New York every State party to this instrument is

obliged to attribute its nationality to all children born on its territory,

regardless of the nationality of the parents.



While the Maastricht Convention does not make the same provision, in its

Articles 8 to 8E, it makes it a right for every national of a member State

to equally claim nationality from the other States parties to the treaty.



The Israeli Law of 1 April 1952, also called " the Law of Return", makes it

a right for all Jews in the Diaspora to claim Isreali nationality, e.g. the

Falashas of Ethiopia.



Most States use the following criteria to attribute nationality:

- jus sanguinis: determined by the parents' nationality;

- jus soli: determined by birth;

- naturalization (through marriage or prolonged residence)



Certain States allow pluripatridie or dual nationality in the following

instances:

- a woman acquires the nationality of the husband;

- a person is allowed to keep their nationality after getting married to a

foreigner;

- or those who are allowed to maintain their original nationality after

naturalization.



In the event where the above is not provided in national law, the judge can

use the litmus test of habitual residence.



States control nationality in order, inter alia, to know the composition of

their population and to avoid infringing on the fundamental rights of the

individual. In the search for more resources or for reasons based on race

or religion, States atrribute citizenship to foreign nationals. Sometimes

these decisions could be very controversial.



In developing countries such as The Gambia, people could easily feel hurt to

see such a right denied to them while it is accorded to other people on a

pick and choose basis. I would really register my support for any form of

petitioning to the government of The Gambia to see the right to dual

nationality granted to Gambians. Perhaps, this would be one way of

encouraging people to return to what is rightly their cradle, although I

would not take it as an excuse for turning away my back .



GAMBIA-L Digest 64Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: Louis Farrakhanby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 2) Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....by KTouray@aol.com 3) Re: Abachaby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 4) Re: Passports to foreignersby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 5) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 6) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding)by umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 7) Re: Nigeria: The Ogoni Oppression Report (fwd)by MJagana@aol.com 8) Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 9) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding)by "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com 10) Re:AFRICA-EDUCATION: University, a Virtual Realityby "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com 11) Technology transfer vs foreign investmentby "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com 12) Re: SENEGAL-POLITICS: France Takes Lead, Southern Rebellion Reheatsby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 13) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com 14) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 15) Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 16) Jammeh Avocates ECOWAS Youth Day.by mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk (Matarr Jeng)17) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 18) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)19) Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 20) Re: APA conferenceby "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM 21) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Gunjur@aol.com 22) Re:AFRICA-EDUCATION: University, a Virtual Realityby Gunjur@aol.com 23) Re: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.by Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 24) New memberby utbult@bahnhof.se (Mats Utbult)25) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 26) Re: Dual Citizenship And The Right To Vote For Gambians Living Abroadby "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no 27) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 28) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 29) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 30) Questionnaire - A Reminderby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 31) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 32) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 33) GambiaNet LOGO COMPETITIONby Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 34) Re: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 35) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 36) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 37) Re: Questionnaire - A Reminderby Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU 38) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby "Numukunda Darboe" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 39) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 40) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 41) Re: subscribe (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 42) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 43) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 44) Re: Farakhanby "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk 45) Senegal school students clash with police (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 46) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 47) Fwd: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.by MJagana@aol.com 48) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Gunjur@aol.com 49) Education surveyby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 50) RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby "hurai betts" < Oneke@msn.com 51) Request to add Vetran member back to the list.by MANSALA@aol.com 52) Re: Request to add Vetran member back to the list.by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)53) i want to end my listingby KBadjie338@aol.com 54) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 55) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 56) Fwd: Fire Breaks Out At Haj Tent City.by "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk 57) Some diversion!!!by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 58) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 59) Farakhan...by mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com 60) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby SAMBA NJIE < snjie@gis.net 61) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 62) DELETE MY ADDRESS FROM THE LISTby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 63) Re: Farakhan...by "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 64) Re: Request to add Vetran member back to the list.by binta@iuj.ac.jp 65) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 66) Re: Some diversion!!!by Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 67) the heated debate re: Louis F.by fox_steven@venus.nmhu.edu 68) re: new membersby "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk 69) re: new membersby "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk 70) Dual Citizenshipby mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com 71) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby Gunjur@aol.com 72) SUBSRIBING OF FRIENDS.by Naffie Jammeh < nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu 73) List matters (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 74) Re: Some diversion!!!by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 75) Re: Farakhan...by Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 76) Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwardingby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 77) Fwd: Senegalese Pilgrim Dies In Mina Fireby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 78) Fwd: Meningitis in West Africaby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 79) The Power of Wordsby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 80) Meningitisby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 81) Inappropriate Mailby Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 82) re: The Power of Wordsby "Edrissa Jarju" < edjarju@usaid.gov 83) Senegal scraps telecoms sale to Telia of Sweden (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 84) Re: The Disaster in Saudi Arabiaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)85) Education Surveyby mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com 86) EID MUBARAKby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 87) New member and Eid Mubarakby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)88) (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSIONby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 89) Re: EID MUBARAKby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)90) Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSIONby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 91) Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSIONby "Numukunda Darboe" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 92) EIDby "Numukunda Darboe" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu 93) menengitisby fox_steven@venus.nmhu.edu 94) Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSIONby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 95) Inappropriate Mail -Replyby ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu 96) Re: New member and Eid Mubarakby "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu 97) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)98) Re: EID MUBARAKby Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca 99) Re: Inappropriate Mail -Replyby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)100) Re: Inappropriate Mail -Replyby Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 101) New Memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)102) Re: Inappropriate Mail -Replyby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)103) Fwd: AHAD:EID Greetings - Eid-ul-Adha 1417by binta@iuj.ac.jp 104) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)105) Re: New memberby "Mactar sagne" < sagne@ipruniv.cce.unipr.it 106) THE WILL OF GOD?!by "SISSOHO EM" < E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk 107) Re: THE WILL OF GOD?!by "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk 108) Maternal mortality in Africaby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)109) Fw: (Fwd) Read me: very importantby "Aaron Kofi Aboagye" < gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu 110) Act of GOD or saudi incompetence ????by "Barry Omar" < OXB00272@STUDENT.ASTATE.EDU 111) SUMMER-Africa/Brazil> ProjDIRs/Interns ('97 & '98) (fwd)by madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca 112) Re: you are right, EDI!by Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu 113) tobaskiby mamadi corra < MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU 114) Re: Nigeria: The Ogoni Oppression Report (fwd)by "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com 115) MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONby msarr@sprynet.com 116) Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONby Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net 117) Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONby msarr@sprynet.com 118) Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONby "Ousman G." < gajigoo@wabash.edu 119) Utah NOW's 1997 keynote speaker--a polygamist wife! (fwd)by Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 120) RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Gunjur@aol.com 121) Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedby Gunjur@aol.com 122) Re: Farakhan...by Gunjur@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 18:59:10 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Louis FarrakhanMessage-ID: < 335013BD.5EBA@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiModou Jallow wrote:> I do not think you need to look at the big picture to judge the man's> endless self-righteousness. Look at his life-syle of the rich and famous, his> mansion and big houses in Chicago, his merceds Benzes, and tell me if he is> fighting for a just cause. Somehow, I think Omar M'bai has a point.> C'mon lat, are you a black Moslem or just an admirer?Modou,Louis Farrakhan is without doubt, a controversial leader. He says a lotof things that I do not agree with and I am not really a follower ofhis.The bigger picture here is that you have to understand that his remarks,as bad as they are, are targeted to the Black community not the theWhite and Jewish ones, where his words are often misconstrued.While this is not a method that I endorse, the large amount of sympathyhe enjoys from the African-American community is a testament to theproblems he addresses.He has made some strides as of late, that has inspired and uplifted theblack community and in my opinion, as long as he does not provoke oreven preach violence (I believe he has not, at least recently), theseefforts have out weighed his faults.There is a saying that Black people can never really be racists becauseracism equals prejudice plus power. I don't really know about that butI do know that most of Farrakhan's most negative and controversalremarks are ignored to large extent by most of his listeners in favor ofthe positive ones.I believe, for example, someone like the Govenor of Califoria, PeteWilson, has done more harm to people by almost single handedly reversingthe gains of Affirmative Action, by pushing for and getting the removalof it in his state, than anything Farrakhan has ever said.While you do not have to agree with all that, don't you think thatcomparing him with an alleged killer is a bit excessive because thatseemed to be the point that Omar M'Bai seemed to be making and that youseem to agree with.Lat------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 19:21:51 -0400 (EDT)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....Message-ID: < 970412192150_111770974@emout04.mail.aol.com Like the numerous ineffectual despots that this world has seen throughgenerations, Mobutu would never relinquish power under terms that are withinthe context of what is rational , but rather would ostensibly meet a fatethat is all too common for men of his type and that is a costly andhumuliating trouncing. Gracious exits are for men who took it upon themselvesto lead their nations on the right path. By now we all know that Mobutu doesnot belong to that league because for all the 31 years he has been in powerhe has consistently engaged in theft , repression while he abandoned hispeople to wither in poverty. you asked why he couldn't just run and go to hisbillions overseas? Well my guess he realises his loot couldn't do him muchgood now that he his gravely ill and as a result he feels it is far moreimportant to avoid humiliation in the face of a very successful rebeloffensive by determining his last days . He has no standing to salvage areputation he never had in the first place. He is a scrouge who deservesnothing from the People of Zaire other than maximum abhorence. He may belucky to go to the villas he has on the French revierera where he will alwaysstand conspicously as the thief that he is and ultimately die a dishonourableman.------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 19:29:53 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: AbachaMessage-ID: < 33501AF1.225F@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiAncha Bala-Gaye wrote:> I cannot even begin to understand how he could have a cheering group, or> why people would want him back into power ( did some-one say that a> majority of the population was on his side??). maybe being on the outside> makes it easier to judge and not really understand what is happening> since the news we hear could be biased. maybe it's the same way that> people here cannot understand some of the things that we do at home...like> when a neighbour smacks you cause you were bad and takes> you to your mum who smacks you some more.I am the one who said that he has a substantial (not majority)following. In a country as big and diverse as Nigeria there are manywho care much more about corruption and safety than the environment andhuman rights. As Ancha correctly stated, the same can be said in asmaller and less diverse country like The Gambia.In Nigeria crime and corruption are by far the most popular issues andAbacha has emerged in the eyes of many as one who has confronted bothwith some authority. There are even those, believe it or not, who Ihave heard say that they believe Sara-Wiwa did in fact order the deathsof those chiefs and got what was coming to him, never mind due processof law.Remember, many foreigners thought Jawara was one of Africa's betterleaders while many at home thought differently. Even now, Jammeh isseen as a human rights abuser, a killer (remember November 1994) andcorrupt in a lot quarters abroad, while many, if not most, Gambiansthink he is an anti corruption and progressive leader.I think all this lends to the question about democracy in Africa. Is itthe answer? My opinion is that while it is not a perfect system and itcannot work as well in Africa right now as it does in the West, I knowof no better type but the arguments against it , as can be seen here,are strong ones.As I said earlier, leadership is key more than anything else. Iseffective leadership in Africa better served by democracy or autocracy?What do you think?Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 19:44:29 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Passports to foreignersMessage-ID: < 33501E5D.6D53@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiEbrima Drameh wrote:> I THINK THAT THERE IS NOTHING BAD ABOUT A GOVERNMENT ISSUEING A DIPLOMATIC> PASSPORT TO A FOREIGNER.THIS IS A GOOD INCENTIVE ESPECIALLY FOR BUSINESSMEN WHO> CREATE JOB OPPORTUNITIES FOR GAMBIANS.[...]> OUT TO EVERY TOM,DICK AND HARRY.THE ISSUE IS OPEN TO DEBATE:HAS BABANDING> SISSOKHO DONE ENOUGH FOR GAMBIAN BUSINESS TO WARRANT A GAMBIAN DIPLOMATIC> PASSPORT?I agree to certain extent. If Gambian passports can bring genuine jobsto the country than why not issue them. I'm not too sure aboutDiplomatic passports but Sissoho was made an Ambassador-at-Large, whichagain might be a good idea if he that position can bring jobs.What troubles me is that Gambians had to find out about all this throughthe foreign media and not the government itself.On the question of whether Sissoho has done enough to warrant thediplomatic passport, I also wonder. There have been allegations thatthe AFPRC benefited financially and one cannot help but assume thatcould be the case. The government needs to make an effort to dispelpotentially false rumours by coming out openly on the issues revolvingaround this man's presence in the Gambia. Not doing so lends to thebelief that they are true.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 20:28:51 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 335028C3.30C4@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiEbrima Drameh wrote:> guarantee that they will stay on for a reasonable period. It is about time that> gambians be appointed to these posts.We should learn from the recent past. In[...]> The appointment of gambians to these posts will also enhance the efficacy of the> understanding of proceeding by judges especially in areas such as land law.The> land tenure system in The Gambia is rather complex and needs a thorough> understanding of functions and positions such as that of the alkalo and that of> the chief.Also the problem of interpretation will be minimised because gambian> judges will atleast be able to understand one of the local languages.> I hope that this article does not cast any shadow of xenophobia as I have no> such feeling.It is simply in the best interest of the country, that the judicial> sytem which is a very fundamental branch of the three arms of government, not be> left in its entirety in the hands of foreigners who know very little about the> day to day way of life of the average gambian from where issues turn out to be> ligations in court.It is disheartening to know that sensitive posts like that of> The Chief Justice,Director Of Public Prosecution and ALL the High Court Judges> are filled in by non-gambians.I agree with Ebrima that these positions should be filled by Gambians.I remember in 1993, during the ceremonies that marked the opening of theLaw year and of the new Supreme Court building, Jawara addressed thisissue. He said that Gambian lawyers need to make themselves availablefor appointment. He even noted that he had to ask the Late Justice Njieto postpone his retirement so that he could fill an empty post. Ibelieve Jammeh feels the same way. The problem is that Gambian lawyersdo not seem to want to fill these posts.This is a big problem, not only in the Judiciary, but in government andpolitics in general. The country needs more well qualified Gambians toperform these roles and these Gambians do exist, even on this list!I think in the civil service, there is a lack of talent now that ishurting the government more than ever before. The same can be said forpolitics. Where are the Gambians?I think we have been plagued with this problem for a while, especiallywhen we are compared with our neighbors.Part of the problem is that the government needs to offer more in termsof job and political security but there is also a lack of the sense ofpatriotism or nationalism. Perhaps there has not been enough time forsuch characteristics to develop in an environment that wasgeographically fragmented in the colonial days. Maybe there is a lackof substantial pride in being Gambian or serving Gambia, in the face ofthe tribalism and religious prejudice that was in effect for most of ouryoung post-colonial history.This might change, given Jammeh's vision of a non-tribalistic governmentand society, but he must also stop the revolving door in the civilservice and in his appointments in order to offer our Gambian talentsomething worth taking.In the case of the Judiciary, it has been said that Gambian lawyers donot want to give up the financial security of their private practices.That might be true and I think that there is not enough of thispatriotism, if you will, that could possibly make an appointment to thevarious courts as prestigious as they are in Senegal, Ghana, SierraLeone etc., and thus more attractive then what they have.The situation needs to change if we want a more effective government andas Ebrima said, should we have a problem with any of the countries whooffer their nationals to fill positions, a disaster could take place.What should we do?Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 23:39:26 -0500 (CDT)From: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970412232612.27006B-100000@merak.cc.umanitoba.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello Everryone,May I clarify a few points about Minister Farakhan and the "Nationof Islam". These people are not Muslims at all. In order to be a Muslimthere are various fundamental believes one most have which is notpresent in the "Nation of Islam". Few of these are: To be a muslim onemust belief that Muhammad (PBUH) who died in the 7th century as thelast messenger of Allah (God), "NAtion of Islam" believes thatAlhajie Muhamad, a guy, died in the 1960's is a messenger of Allah. Onemust establish the five daily prayer, or atleast know that it isone of the pillers of Islam, this doesn't exist in the "Nationof Islam". Farakhan continually preaches violence and this doesnot exist in the Qur'an or sunnah. I can go on forever butplease don't think that Farakhan is a Muslim or preaching Islam.Alieu Jawara------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 01:06:29 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigeria: The Ogoni Oppression Report (fwd)Message-ID: < 970413010625_-932830112@emout11.mail.aol.com Dear Gambia L,I have read through a lot of your comments about shell company and thenigerian saga. I very much understand that shell is out to maximise it'sprofits for it's shareholders.So the cheaper the production cost to them the better to shell. This is alsosupported by the fact the nigerian goverment does not have very strong orstrict enviromental rules and regulations.This allows such comapanys in the oil industry to produce the oil as much asthey want with no conssideration to the ecological surronding.However shell also drills oil in northern part of united kingdom. But theyare oblige by law to invest a certain portion of thier profits toenviromental causes. This includes turning old oil fields into parks. And anytree that is killed requires shell to finance the planting of three youngtrees.When this matter was put to a shell manager in uk, his reply was that "SHELLFOLLOWS ALL REGULATIONS OF ANY COUNTRY THEY OPERATE IN"This may be that the nigerian govt, has let shell loose to what it wants withno consideration for the enviroment.We can all blame shell, but we should also understand that shell is not thelesgislator in nigeria. And if those CORRUPT POLITICIANS STACK THIER BANKACCOUNTS WITH KICKBACKS FROM SHELL, SHELL WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN NIGERIAAS FAR AS THE GOVT KEEPS A BLIND EYE ON SHELL PRODUCTION POLICIES.So the nigerian govt should take most of the blame about shellgate.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------" IT IS PERFECTLY LEGAL TO AVIOD REGULATIONS, BUT IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TOEVADE REGULATIONS"---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------M0MODOU JAGANA------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 15:28:45 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....Message-ID: < 3350D17D.252B@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit KTouray@aol.com wrote:> Like the numerous ineffectual despots that this world has seen through> generations, Mobutu would never relinquish power under terms that are within> the context of what is rational , but rather would ostensibly meet a fate> that is all too common for men of his type and that is a costly and> humuliating trouncing. Gracious exits are for men who took it upon themselves> to lead their nations on the right path. By now we all know that Mobutu does> not belong to that league because for all the 31 years he has been in power> he has consistently engaged in theft , repression while he abandoned his> people to wither in poverty. you asked why he couldn't just run and go to his> billions overseas? Well my guess he realises his loot couldn't do him much> good now that he his gravely ill and as a result he feels it is far more> important to avoid humiliation in the face of a very successful rebel> offensive by determining his last days . He has no standing to salvage a> reputation he never had in the first place. He is a scrouge who deserves> nothing from the People of Zaire other than maximum abhorence. He may be> lucky to go to the villas he has on the French revierera where he will always> stand conspicously as the thief that he is and ultimately die a dishonourable> man.MR.TOURAY!!GOOD COMMENTARY! KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE.REGARDS BASSSS!!--SZDD'3Af------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 07:39:47 PDTFrom: "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding)Message-ID: < 199704131439.HAA14624@f3.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi everyone,I cannot comment on the issue about Minister Farakan being a trueMuslim as a person is said to be true Muslim if s/he adheres to the5 pillars of Islam, since I do not know how he performs in those areas.However, I tend to agree with Omar in that as far as I know, Islam teachesus to love and respect one another, no matter what religion, not advocateviolence and hatred against fellow human beings (and all living thing for thatmatter).Religion aside, this makes sense doesn't it?Sirra Ndow---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 08:15:32 PDTFrom: "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:AFRICA-EDUCATION: University, a Virtual RealityMessage-ID: < 199704131515.IAA27466@f44.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi,>"Distance education, using up-to-date communication technology, may>be the answer to the over-crowding of most African universities due>o galloping population growth and insufficient resources,>educationalists say."This is all a wonderful idea, (as Jabou said) not only for Africa, but for thewhole world.The dream of "education for all" can be realised sonner than we hoped. Butisn't pursuing this area now be "putting the cart before the horse"?The success of this depends on information and telecommunications technologyand in Africa, this is serious lacking. I believe that what need to be ourpriory in this area in Africa should be" the transfer of information technology"before we can concentrate on such gallant ideas.Another issue is the availabilty of material for the teaching of science andtechnology. Taking the Gambia as an example, most pupils in the high schoolhavenever seen a computer before, let a lone use one. And we all remeber the brokentest tube, malfunctioning bunsen burners etc. etc. How are we going to put thetheoriticalknowledge from the Virtual university into practice? I hope this committee islooking intothese very important issues as well.Don't get me wrong. I do not doubt that this will be possible soon, I justbeleive that thatis should not be our priority at the moment.Sirra Ndow======================================================================================================================================================---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 08:38:46 PDTFrom: "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Technology transfer vs foreign investmentMessage-ID: < 199704131538.IAA22499@f8.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plainHi,I would like to commment on Ancha's views on the above subject whicharose from the Ogoni issue.I am a firm believer that African cannot sustain itself from foreigninvestments alone. What we need is to be adding value to our producing ratherthan buying value added produce from the people we sold the raw materialsto and to "comsume local" as they say in Senegal.African for a number of reasons sees her products as inferior unfortunately.For example, Gambian, don't normally use groundnut oil because "vegetable oil isbetter" and most people believe that. Actually, in London here, the place namedthe best Fish and Chips such is considered so because it uses groundnut oil.Coming back to the point, of couse technology has it's problems. But I there alot of research into better and more environmentally friendly technology goingon.It is my believe that by the time African gets going on the road to beingproducers,most methods would have been refined. African is in a position where it doesn'tneed to "re-invent the wheel" so to speak. A lot of inventions have been madewhichwe can use for a better Africa.I just wonder when we will exploit this advantage. Perhaps when we realise thatthethings we are constantly being told are good for us are actually a marketinggimmickfor inferior Western produce.Sirra Ndow============================================================================================================================================================================================---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 11:41:39 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: SENEGAL-POLITICS: France Takes Lead, Southern Rebellion ReheatsMessage-ID: < 199704131841.LAA20340@f20.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 22:23:31 +2000>From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: SENEGAL-POLITICS: France Takes Lead, Southern Rebellion Reheats>---forwarded mail START---> Copyright 1997 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.> Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.> *** 07-Apr-97 ***>Title: SENEGAL-POLITICS: France Takes Lead, Southern Rebellion Reheats>By David Hecht>DAVID INCIDENTALLY IS A GOOD FRIEND OF MINE HE WRITES ON FREELANCE BASIS FORTHE UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT AGENCY.In 1995 I travelled to Cassamance on an assignment for The Voice Of America andThe Daily Observer to have an exclusive interview with Father AugustusDiamacoune.He was under house arrest at the time.I managed to write a detailedpiece on THE LIBERATION OF CASSAMANCE.The Rebel Leader came out with what he described as documentary evidence thatCassamance is a country of its own.THE INTERVIEW LED TO ME BEING SUMMONED BY THE THE SENEGALESE HIGH COMMISSIONERTO THE GAMBIA, H.E. MOCTARR KEBBEH.IF ANYONE IS INTERESTED PLEASE MAIL AND IWOULD BE PLEASD TO DISCUSS THATINTERESTING TRIP AND ITS AFTERMATH.>ZIGUINCHOR, SENEGAL, Apr 7 (IPS) -- Father August Diamacoune>Senghor preaches tolerance and understanding until the subject>turns to his life long goal, the liberation of the Casamance.>Then the old priest's eyes burn as he accuses the Senegalese>government of lies and deception, the Senegalese army of senseless>killing and the former French coloniser of a negligence of>historical proportions.>Though under house arrest in Ziguinchor, the provincial>capital, Diamacoune leads both the Catholic mass and a band of>separatist rebels. And since the Mouvement des Forces>Democratiques de la Casmance (MFDC) began its attacks in 1982, the>French, with military bases in Senegal, have quietly assisted the>Senegalese army in putting down the rebellion.>But France's policy changed in March. Four of the rebel>priest's inner circle were escorted by the French ambassador to>Senegal on their first official trip to Paris, courtesy of the>French air force.>With a cease-fire having more or less held for a year, France>was hoping to start brokering a lasting settlement to the>conflict. Instead, fighting broke out while the rebels leaders>were away.>Rebels reportedly attacked an army camp beside the village of>Boudiediete, blew up one patrol near Babunda and ambushed another>near the village of Djirack. In the counterattacks the army>claimed it then killed dozens of rebels.>Many observers agree that the French initiative sparked off the>fighting. But they disagree on why. Some say rebels on the ground>were expressing their displeasure at being excluded from the>negotiations in France. Others claim the Senegalese army provoked>the rebel attacks, because they do not want France to turn from>backer into broker.>The French action comes at a time when France seems to be>loosening its grip on other former colonies and close allies in>Africa, particularly those in Central Africa. The new leaders in>Rwanda overthrew the French-backed government in 1994 with the>support of Anglophone allies. And the same may soon happen in>Zaire.>Though there is little risk of losing its foothold in Senegal,>a peaceful Casamance could strengthen France's stature on the>continent. Except for the conflict in the Southern region which is>cut from the rest of Senegal by the enclave of The Gambia, Senegal>stands as a showcase for effective French co-operation.>The two countries have maintained close economic and political>ties since independence in 1960. Most Senegalese are impoverished,>but the nation boasts moderate growth and at least a nominal>multiparty democracy with no coup d'etat in 37 years of>independence.>But analysts question whether France can really be effective in>resolving the conflict. The MFDC are distrustful of Paris' close>relationship with the Senegalese government. A Senegalese concern>is the MFDC claim that the former coloniser still has jurisdiction>over the Casamance. The rebels say they want France -- not Senegal -->to grant the region independence.>Rarely able to speak to journalists, Diamacoune last week>gushed with historical data to support his unlikely claim: ''The>Casamance has not yet been decolonised as France never legally>incorporated it into the Senegalese colony that gained>independence in 1960,'' he says, challenging anyone to come>forward with an historical document that shows otherwise.>The French began administering other parts of Senegal in 1658.>But it only got Casamance from Portugal in 1888, ''on Sunday, the>22nd of April, at 8:07am,'' Diamacoune says.>Diamacoune hopes French president Jacques Chirac takes a more>''flexible approach'' to the MFDC's claim than did his>predecessor. Francois Mitterand's Parti Socialiste (PS) are ''the>parents'' of the governing Senegalese PS, he says. ''Mitterand's>approach was simply to ignore us.''>But analysts say that Chirac too has established a close>relationship with Senegal's rulers and he is unlikely to risk>upsetting one of France's closest African allies.>Few also believe the mostly arid north will never let go of>what the Senegalese refer to as 'the garden of Senegal'. Moreover,>many Casamancais say they wouldn't want it to.>''We would rather fight for fairer integration than a separate>state,'' says a Casamance born school teacher. ''Our population is>only around one million. Such a small country could never>develop.''>What popular support there is for the MFDC seems more a>response to the government's neglect of the region than a desire>for nationhood. Many locals are bitter that the provincial>administrators mostly come from the Wolof-dominated north, who>they say have been nepotistic and corrupt. The majority of>Senegal's people belong to the Wolof ethnic group.>The MFDC is widely considered to have only brought further>hardship. They have often been accused of armed hold-ups, cattle>rustling and pillaging villages. Poverty has increased as>villagers won't plant their crops or travel to market for fear of>being attacked. And the once prosperous tourist resorts have been>mostly empty after four French tourists disappeared two years ago.>MFDC members believe that the Casamancais have been fighting>for their liberty for over 400 years and to stop now would be a>betrayal of their ancestors. From the time of the slave trade, the>inhabitants on both sides of the Guinea Bissau/Casamance border>have been revolting against foreign domination.>Older MFDC rebels began their fighting careers in the 1960s>aiding the Guinea Bissauian war of independence. And Bissuiains>are now repaying them.>Many of the MFDC's arms are leftovers from the neighbouring war>and the MFD are said to have their main bases on the Bissau side>of the border.>The Senegalese army has recently negotiated a ''right of>pursuit'' agreement with the Bissau government. But after the>attack, the rebels quickly blend in with the locals. The fighters>are renowned for the traps they have set for the Senegalese>forces.>But Diamacoune denies that the MFDC has been breaking the cease->fires of recent years. ''Soldiers, eager for promotion, provoke>attacks and then exaggerate the number of rebels they kill.''>Regarding accusations that the MFDC attacks civilians,>Daimacoune admits that sometimes his men have been so hungry they>have had to demand food. But he says his men would never terrorise>the people they are trying to liberate.>The army supports bandits who masquerade as the MFDC, says the>rebel priest. The MFDC have at times caught them and turned them>over to the army. But the army just lets them go again.>Other times, attacks attributed to the rebellion may in fact be>feuds between villages and rival ethnic groups. One Casamancais>complains that ''if the Casmanance finally shirk off outside>oppressors we would probably start fighting amongst ourselves.''>(end/ips/dh/pm97)>Origin: Harare/SENEGAL-POLITICS/> ----> ---forwarded mail END------------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 11:55:49 PDTFrom: "ebrima drameh" < njogou@hotmail.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 199704131855.LAA17568@f39.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 20:28:51 -0400>From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied>Ebrima Drameh wrote:>> guarantee that they will stay on for a reasonable period. It is about timethat>> gambians be appointed to these posts.We should learn from the recent past. In>[...]>> The appointment of gambians to these posts will also enhance the efficacy ofthe>> understanding of proceeding by judges especially in areas such as landlaw.The>> land tenure system in The Gambia is rather complex and needs a thorough>> understanding of functions and positions such as that of the alkalo and thatof>> the chief.Also the problem of interpretation will be minimised becausegambian>> judges will atleast be able to understand one of the local languages.>>>> I hope that this article does not cast any shadow of xenophobia as I have no>> such feeling.It is simply in the best interest of the country, that thejudicial>> sytem which is a very fundamental branch of the three arms of government, notbe>> left in its entirety in the hands of foreigners who know very little aboutthe>> day to day way of life of the average gambian from where issues turn out tobe>> ligations in court.It is disheartening to know that sensitive posts like thatof>> The Chief Justice,Director Of Public Prosecution and ALL the High CourtJudges>> are filled in by non-gambians.>I agree with Ebrima that these positions should be filled by Gambians.>I remember in 1993, during the ceremonies that marked the opening of the>Law year and of the new Supreme Court building, Jawara addressed this>issue. He said that Gambian lawyers need to make themselves available>for appointment. He even noted that he had to ask the Late Justice Njie>to postpone his retirement so that he could fill an empty post. I>believe Jammeh feels the same way. The problem is that Gambian lawyers>do not seem to want to fill these posts.>This is a big problem, not only in the Judiciary, but in government and>politics in general. The country needs more well qualified Gambians to>perform these roles and these Gambians do exist, even on this list!>I think in the civil service, there is a lack of talent now that is>hurting the government more than ever before. The same can be said for>politics. Where are the Gambians?>I think we have been plagued with this problem for a while, especially>when we are compared with our neighbors.>Part of the problem is that the government needs to offer more in terms>of job and political security but there is also a lack of the sense of>patriotism or nationalism. Perhaps there has not been enough time for>such characteristics to develop in an environment that was>geographically fragmented in the colonial days. Maybe there is a lack>of substantial pride in being Gambian or serving Gambia, in the face of>the tribalism and religious prejudice that was in effect for most of our>young post-colonial history.>This might change, given Jammeh's vision of a non-tribalistic government>and society, but he must also stop the revolving door in the civil>service and in his appointments in order to offer our Gambian talent>something worth taking.>In the case of the Judiciary, it has been said that Gambian lawyers do>not want to give up the financial security of their private practices.>That might be true and I think that there is not enough of this>patriotism, if you will, that could possibly make an appointment to the>various courts as prestigious as they are in Senegal, Ghana, Sierra>Leone etc., and thus more attractive then what they have.>The situation needs to change if we want a more effective government and>as Ebrima said, should we have a problem with any of the countries who>offer their nationals to fill positions, a disaster could take place.>What should we do?I THINK WHAT WE SHOULD DO IS TO MAKE THE POSTS VERY ATTRACTIVE BY INCREASING THESALARIES ATTACHED TO THEM AND EVEN ADD MORE INCENTIVES LIKE CAR ALLOWANCE, FREEACCOMODATION AND OTHER BENEFITS.AAH! ALSO WHAT IS NEEDED IS A LOT OF SACRIFICEBECAUSE THERE IS NO WAY THAT ONE CAN COMPARE WHAT A PRIVATE LAWYER EARNS TO THATOF WHAT IS PAID BY THE GOVERNMENT.SO,SOME OF US HAVE TO CARE LESS ABOUT THEFINANCIAL RETURNS AND THINK ALONG THE LINES OF SERVING THE NATION.EBRIMA>Peace.>Lat---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 15:45:33 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704131512.A20669-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII forwarded my room-mate one of the discussions from Modou Jallow andLatir regarding farakhan and this is what she had to say....., what doeseverone think??---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 00:40:17 -0400 (EDT)From: Marsha Wynter u < wynt3940@mach1.wlu.ca To: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)very inetresting..I can admit to some of the faults that Farakhan has,but the fact that he lives in luxury means nothing. Are we saying thatto be of any help to our people one has to reside in the ghetto. Thereason why white people see him as a threat is for the very fact that hehas prestige. That is the dilemmna that happens in the BlackCommunity where there is a struggle for autonomy...we're forced to choosebetween being an influential fighter, or a fighter that is wallowing inthepits like the rest of us. That is not fair, we don't place thatchoice on white people, so don't do it for black people. Every personshould try to help "where they are". I don't think, and I hope I don'thave to don my dashiki to proclaim that I am fighting for my people.On Sat, 12 Apr 1997, Ancha Bala-Gaye u wrote:> I thought you would like to hear the latest on farrakan that I found> interesting...it's kinda long but I think it's worth the read.> Ancha> ---------- Forwarded message ----------> Date: Sat, 12 Apr 1997 14:01:56 -0400 (EDT)> From: Modou Jallow < mjallow@st6000.sct.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding)> Latir wrote:> > From what you are saying, I guess every moslem should try and follow the> > path of the Prophet Mohammed but don't you think it's a bit too much to> > call him a "dead coward" given the fact that there are so many others> > who have said and done so much more. I don't know who you look up to as> > an ideal moslem leader but I can count many that have said and again> > done much worse.> I hate to barge in on this one but I couldn't help it. I can't say that he is a> "dead coward" but I can't understand his political ambitions and belief that> people are plotting against him. I'm afraid some of his ideas, like the mystical> importance of the number 19 and his claim to have taken trips on alien> spacecraft, sound like bull to me. As far as I know, no other religious leader> ever pretended to speak on behalf of God but for Farrakhan and his followers,> such miracles are almost always routine.> > Apart from the somewhat baseless accusations that he had something to do> > with Malcolm X's death, I have not really heard much about his espousing> > violence, so you might want to elaborate here. His efforts, on the> > other hand, in his capacity as a minority leader and the head of the> > Nation of Islam has done some good that cannot go without> > acknowledgment.> I would like to differ on this one. In my book, Farrakhan is not an honorary> leader. Everything about him is hatred and anger. IMO, African Americans are so> in need for inspiring leadership that many confuse Farrakhan with a hero. The> black American community, in my opinion, is similar to any other community in> that it is a blend of people who are fair and balanced, as well as those who are> not. Every race, at one time or another, has experienced slavery and> discrimination. And virtually every race, blacks included, have been responsible> for perpetrating these evils against others (as in tribalism in Africa). I am> tempted to say that there are numerous causes of the black community that have> been supported by many white people, e.g slavery abolition, civil rights> movement, anti-KKK forces, all of which include numerous white people. As an> oversight, oversight, Farakhan also failed to see the fact that the White people> voted to give blacks the right to vote, to set up Affirmative Action, Equal> Employment Opportunity programs, and so many other programs. For Farrakhan to> characterize all white people as the enemy of blacks is a massive over statement> that is absolutely ridiculous.> > As I said before, I think I can understand why you feel the way you do> > and admire your honesty, if anything else, but I think you need to look> > at the whole picture before you judge the man.> I do not think you need to look at the big picture to judge the man's> endless self-righteousness. Look at his life-syle of the rich and famous, his> mansion and big houses in Chicago, his merceds Benzes, and tell me if he is> fighting for a just cause. Somehow, I think Omar M'bai has a point.> C'mon lat, are you a black Moslem or just an admirer?> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> =============================================================================> -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 15:40:00 -0500 (CDT)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Mobuto's Last Day(s)....Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970413151809.22867A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHullo Fellas,I read some of the comments on Mobuto as quite interesting. I justwant to throw in few words of caution. Many Zarians and some of us on theoutside are eager to see Mobuto deposed and tacitly praising the rebelleader. What makes us think that the rebel leader would not act just likeMobuto or even surpassed him in repression once in power? Quite frankly,African rebel leaders and coup makers have lost the credibility when theypromise to bring rectification and justice in their nations politicalsystems. I suggest that ordinary Zarians not rejoice too soon for bothparties may well be the same.What need to happen is an immediate cease fire and a fresh new elections.Let the Zarians decide, otherwise the barrel that appears to liberate themwill be the same one to repressed them tomorrow.Good day to you all.Yaya------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 22:55:27 +0200From: mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk (Matarr Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Jammeh Avocates ECOWAS Youth Day.Message-ID: < 880725981.75851956@inform-bbs.dk Jammeh Advocates For ECOWAS Youth DayApr. 13, 1997Swaebou Conateh PANA CorrespondentBANJUL, Gambia (PANA) - In many parts of the world, governments, institutionsand various social groups have formed associations or clubs to foster cultural,economic, political, and social development.These also provide opportunities for annual events where the members meet toreview their successes and failures.Among Commonwealth countries, for example, school children become moreconscious of the organisation through activities organised in their schools.In the United States, African-Americans celebrate what they term Kwanza Day orthe day for the observance of black solidarity, on the first Sunday of everyyear.An idea has now emerged in the Gambia which, if accepted, could give the youthof West Africa an event to be proud of.Banjul is proposing that a day be specially set aside and observed as ECOWASYouth Day, to raise public awareness about the 16-nation Economic Community ofWest African States.Spear-heading the idea is Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh, who has declared hisintention to convince his fellow heads of state about the need for such a move.Jammeh, who is currently the youngest president in the region, told youths at arecent retreat that he would take up the question of establishing such a day,to be observed annually, at the next ECOWAS summit.He was addressing youths during the week-long retreat in Banjul, which startedon April 2 and drew youths from Kayes (Mali), Selibabe (Mauritania),Tambacounda (Senegal), Gabu (Guinea-Bissau), Labe (Guinea-Conakry) and Basse(Gambia).Gambia hosted the event for the third time since it was instituted 18 years agoat a meeting of youth and sports ministers within Zone II of the SupremeCouncil for Sports in Africa. It is organised in turn among the six countries.Activities consist of sporting and cultural events as well as discussions.Trophies and certificates were presented to various participants. In attendancewere the governor of Tambacounda in Senegal, the mayors of Kayes in Mali andVellingara in Senegal and Gambian members of parliament.Mauritania will host the next retreat in Selibabe.At the end of the week-long event last Wednesday, Jammeh told the youths to bein the forefront in addressing the multiple economic and social problems beingfaced by the countries of the sub-region.He challenged them to examine critically various issues affecting them, such aseducation, unemployment and alienation from decision making.It is essential to make use of the energies of this cohort of our populationand that further steps should be taken by all governments to stimulate andsustain the growth of youth organizations and to strenghen cooperation betweenthem in relevant fields of activity, he said.Jammeh urged governments in the region to accord the youth opportunity toparticipate in the political process if they wanted them to play a role in thedevelopment process.Because of the importance he attaches to the youth, he said, his administrationenshrined youth development programmes in both the country's new constitutionand in its long-term developments strategy, Vision 2020.But he stressed that no specific institution could assume total responsibilityfor the welfare of young people.He urged the private sector, NGOs and international agencies and allinstitutions concerned with youth and development to respond positively andincrease their contribution to youth development.------------------------------------------------------------------------Greetings.Matarr M. Jeng.Copyright 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. All Rights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 16:52:48 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704131637.A20669-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe problem is that Gambian lawyers do not seem to want to fill these posts.> This is a big problem, not only in the Judiciary, but in government and> politics in general. The country needs more well qualified Gambians to> perform these roles and these Gambians do exist, even on this list!Where are the Gambians?Maybe there is a lack of substantial pride in being Gambian or servingGambia, in the face of the tribalism and religious prejudice that was ineffect for most of our young post-colonial history.> In the case of the Judiciary, it has been said that Gambian lawyers do> not want to give up the financial security of their private practices.> That might be true and I think that there is not enough of this> patriotism, if you will, that could possibly make an appointment to the> various courts as prestigious as they are in Senegal, Ghana, Sierra> Leone etc., and thus more attractive then what they have.Latir, I think you hit the nail on the head when you ask thequestion...where are the Gambians???? For those that are on thelist...how many plan on going home and making use of their knowledge there??Many times I hear from friends when I visit the States that they have noplans for returning home. I guess Life is "easier" here but I honestlydon't understand why people won't return home?? Latirs question ofpatriotism is a very good one. Where is it?? I understand that peoplesend money home to their loved ones, it's whatthey can do while they're here, studying. But I don't see how, in thelong run, that can replace being at home in person and giving back inkind and not cash? I know this is not true for every one, but what aboutthose for whom the situation is so??One of the many problems that people have here is saving money for theirretirement cause they don't have the extended family system we have athome to take care of them. this is something I always brag about....Idon't worry about getting old cause someone will take care of me! Whatabout parents or elders who are at home and their kids out here?? Or isthere another brother or sister who'll take care of them?? Sorry if thissounds harsh but this is what I feel.Another point Latir mentioned is that the lawyers at home , most ofwhom are qualified for these positions, prefer to stay in privatepractise.I think you're probably right in saying that the patrioticcharacters that are needed are not here yet. But even if they are...iwonder if they have the support they need inorder to be told that eventhought they're not making as much money, it's an honourable thing to dohence they should keep up the good work!!!!. But this brings anotherquestion that I think most peole struggle with a lot. in trying to do thehonourable thing...one makes a choice not to live the luxurious lifepossible, by working for the government. good enough. you've made thatchoice for yourself. But if one has family to take care of....should oneforce them to accept your choices for the betterment of the country?Hence not have what maybe was possible for you when you were youngercause of the choices your parents made to give you a better life??it's a decison and it's a hard one. but one people have to make. what dopeople think???Ancha.------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 23:40:30 +2000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970413224232.AAB18488@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Ramou Sallah has been added to the list and as a custom, weexpect to have an introduction from her. Welcome to the Gambia-lRamou, please send an introduction of yourself toBest regardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 18:34:12 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.Message-ID: < 33515F64.BA9@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiAncha Bala-Gaye wrote:> Another point Latir mentioned is that the lawyers at home , most of> whom are qualified for these positions, prefer to stay in private> practise.I think you're probably right in saying that the patriotic> characters that are needed are not here yet. But even if they are...i> wonder if they have the support they need inorder to be told that even> thought they're not making as much money, it's an honourable thing to do> hence they should keep up the good work!!!!. But this brings another> question that I think most peole struggle with a lot. in trying to do the> honourable thing...one makes a choice not to live the luxurious life> possible, by working for the government. good enough. you've made that> choice for yourself. But if one has family to take care of....should one> force them to accept your choices for the betterment of the country?> Hence not have what maybe was possible for you when you were younger> cause of the choices your parents made to give you a better life??> it's a decison and it's a hard one. but one people have to make. what do> people think???You make a good point here. The reason I brought up the issue ofpatriotism is because you find that there are a few very good lawyerswho have made a small fortune in the legal profession. I think theiracquired wealth makes them more than comfortable but for some reasonthey still do not see this call to serve. Some would call it greed andI have heard that said. These lawyers should be the one to make thestep because they can afford to do so. I wonder why they do not.> question...where are the Gambians???? For those that are on the> list...how many plan on going home and making use of their knowledge there??> Many times I hear from friends when I visit the States that they have no> plans for returning home. I guess Life is "easier" here but I honestly> don't understand why people won't return home?? Latirs question of> patriotism is a very good one. Where is it?? I understand that people> send money home to their loved ones, it's what> they can do while they're here, studying. But I don't see how, in the> long run, that can replace being at home in person and giving back in> kind and not cash? I know this is not true for every one, but what about> those for whom the situation is so??This is also an interesting issue. I have also noticed the same formany Gambians residing in the U.S. I sympathize with those who arereally struggling to make a life here and understand their reluctance togo back.The people I was referring to really belong to two categories. Firstyou have those who are studying abroad or have recently finished theirstudies. In this group, I think we see quite a few who plan on residingand making a career abroad, if they can. I guess there are variousreasons for this, including responsibilities to families back home, asAncha mentioned. Others, I believe, just don't see the security intaking a job back home, realize that career opportunities are betterabroad or unfortunately do not see much to go home to.For this group, convincing them to return is difficult but I can onlysay that after you spend a while abroad and take the occasional visithome, you will find the possibility of a much higher quality of life ifyou repatriate.The other group is the professional and well experienced one who hasspent a considerable amount of time abroad. There are quite a fewacademics, international civil servants, private sector professionalsand others whose experience is badly needed back home. I think this isthe group that can most afford to make the move but perhaps this iswhere the leadership back home needs to make the environment moreappealing and attractive.Jammed has been in power for over 2 and half years now and while he hasmade a lot of leadership mistakes, in my opinion, he needs to show somematurity and temper his authoritative style to allow this experience tomake his government more effective. From what I have heard lately, hemay be on this course. I think the experiences with the so-called"Swiss-gate" and the appointment of the Vice-President has humbled himsome and he might be settling down to deal with the growing problems hewill need to deal with as President. A renewed call to service on hispart for Gambian talent coupled with assurances of security would serveboth him and country well.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: 13 Apr 97 19:06:30 EDTFrom: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" < 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM To: "INTERNET: gambia-l@u.washington.edu " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: APA conferenceMessage-ID: < 970413230629_73244.2701_FHO51-1@CompuServe.COM APA means American Psychiatric Association.Sorry for the oversight.RegardsKamara.------------------------------Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 23:43:21 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 970413234319_-1904141148@emout12.mail.aol.com Latir,You touched on one of the main reasons why qualified Gambians either havetheir own practices, in the case of lawyers, or simply leave home for betterpaid jobs elsewhere, and that is the issue of money. Lets face it, thesalaries offered by government back home stink, and when one considers thatthere is extended family depending on that measely salary, what is a personto do? There are other reasons as well. Take my case for e.g. When l wenthome in 1980, l was the first and only Gambian to have degrees in Plantpathology. A couple of months later, another fellow who studied in India alsocame home. We were at Pest Control under Saul Mboob. There was no jobdiscribtion , no lab and no equipment to work with. We mapped out a jobdiscription for ourselves ,but of course, other than a few microscopes thathad seen better days , our hands were tied. We were told that USAID haddonated a complete lab that was on it's way , but alas, this nevermaterialized even to-date according to a technician l talked to recently. Toadd insult to injury, and unbeknownst to me, Mr. Mboob wrote a letter to theministry saying that upon review of my univ. transcript, he saw that l hadtaken many courses not related to Plant Pathology at all in addition to myPathology courses. He, of course , was referring to my electives.Therefore,he said, it was his opinion that l did not have degrees in Plant Pathology.I found out about the letter from a co-worker in another dep't who saw theletter. Needless to say, l was shattered. I wrote to the ministry demandingan appology from Mr. Mboob but of course, they never even acknowledged myletter. I had accepted this job from the minstry, knowing that the salarythey offered me (D550/month) was less than what l earned working just threedays a week part time in the lab as a student. I found out later from fellowworkers that Mr. Mboob was instrumental in sending his nephew to Univ. ofCalifornia at Berkeley to study Plant Pathology just a few months before myarrival . Well, dear people, I was so upset about everything that I WALKEDOFF THE JOB. l came back to the U.S. and spent some 12 years working for acouple of universities on Agric. research overseas funded by USAID. Iunderstand Mr. Mboob reported that l absconded from the job. He later foundme in Botswana and l had him over for a nice dinner .During the course ofthe conversation he found out that l was considering applying for a part-timeconsultancy on a U.N funded project, and he offered to write me arecommendation.I politely declined.This experience has made it very hard forme to feel the kind of patriotism that Latir talks about. I can demonstratesmy patriotism by engaging in private enterprise because l still care verymuch about the common people in my country.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 00:15:41 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:AFRICA-EDUCATION: University, a Virtual RealityMessage-ID: < 970414001527_-1736699067@emout12.mail.aol.com Sirrah,Well put. We do have a long way to go before we can make use of this kind oftechnology.I understand that even access to the internet is beyond reach inGambia due to the very high subscribtion rates. Infact, Gamtel introducedpagers a few months ago but even this service cannot be afforded by many.Jabou------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 00:45:34 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704140012.A23447-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe reason I brought up the issue of> patriotism is because you find that there are a few very good lawyers> who have made a small fortune in the legal profession. I think their> acquired wealth makes them more than comfortable but for some reason> they still do not see this call to serve. Some would call it greed and> I have heard that said. These lawyers should be the one to make the> step because they can afford to do so. I wonder why they do not.This is where I think the "virus" that seems to be infecting or hasinfected our leaders comes into play.....greed. one gets used to acertain life style and wants more of it. BUT another point is that, witha family involved, things can get more complicated. ie if you've madeyour family used to a certain way of life then it's what they'll alwaysexpect from you. so again, do you bring them "down" with you becauseyou're feeling patriotic??? Another thing is that when you've shownpeople that you lead a certain way of life at home, then one feelspressured to keep up that front at all costs!!The other group is the professional and well experiencedone who has> spent a considerable amount of time abroad. There are quite a few> academics, international civil servants, private sector professionals> and others whose experience is badly needed back home. I think this is> the group that can most afford to make the move but perhaps this is> where the leadership back home needs to make the environment more> appealing and attractive.I think you're absolutely right about making everything more attractivefor those that are outside the country!!! I wonder how much cut backs thegovernment can handle when it comes to their way of life and some of theunneccessary expenses they no doubt acquire, inorder to make this apossibility???Ancha.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 11:44:31 +0200 (MET DST)From: utbult@bahnhof.se (Mats Utbult)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableA friend of mine, Buba Budjie, wants to join the list.His emailaddress is: v5bubbad@ulmo.stud.slu.se Yours sincerelyMats Utbult____________________________________________________________________Telefon:jobb: 08 84 24 60, fax: 84 42 60,hem: 720 15 05, mobil: 010 289 91 26.Adress arbetet:Hornsgatan 113 N2,117 28 StockholmHemadress:Magnus Ladul=E5sgatan 21, 5 tr118 65 Stockholm------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 12:20:58 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970414102058.0069b914@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 15:45 13.04.97 -0400, ANCHA wrote:>I forwarded my room-mate one of the discussions from Modou Jallow and>Latir regarding farakhan and this is what she had to say....., what does>everone think??>---------- Forwarded message ---------->Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 00:40:17 -0400 (EDT)>From: Marsha Wynter u < wynt3940@mach1.wlu.ca >To: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca >Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding) (fwd)>very inetresting..I can admit to some of the faults that Farakhan has,>but the fact that he lives in luxury means nothing. Are we saying that>to be of any help to our people one has to reside in the ghetto. The>reason why white people see him as a threat is for the very fact that he>has prestige. That is the dilemmna that happens in the Black>Community where there is a struggle for autonomy...we're forced to choose>between being an influential fighter, or a fighter that is wallowing in>thepits like the rest of us. That is not fair, we don't place that>choice on white people, so don't do it for black people. Every person>should try to help "where they are". I don't think, and I hope I don't>have to don my dashiki to proclaim that I am fighting for my people.HELLO MEMBERS!I tend to agree to MARSHA's statement. Lets forget the Islam bit for a whileand concentrate more on what the man and his people are doing to "emancipatethe African-American from mental slavery" as Bob marley puts it. Steve Biko,Mandela and many others were accused of propagating violence by theapartheid regime and it's western subordinates, so was Arafat and stilltermed a terrorist. Are we to believe these charges???? I wouldn't. AllSteve Biko, for instance, was doing is asking his people to believe inthemselves "as beautiful as they are" ("Black Consciousness) and stoplooking up to the white man for their success.Another thing is, I don't condone racism but while the white man hasabsolutely no reason to be racist the black man has all motives to beracist, taking the history of slavery, colonialism and neo-colonialism intoconsideration and the attitudes of racist whites which is still spreadingthrough out Europe and America. We can choose to forgive but this is ourchoice and nobody's. I don't think we are giving Farrakhan the merit hedeserves. He and his people, understandable, could be very shocked ofcomments from their African brothers and sisters. Where is the support???::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: 14 Apr 1997 13:41:35 +0200From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@norad.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: Re: Dual Citizenship And The Right To Vote For Gambians Living AbroadMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut335209fbContent-Return: ProhibitedMIME-Version: 1.0Thanks to those who have responded to the Dual citizenship issue.What we know is that citizenship in some countries is based on theprinciple of descent, which means that children inherit their parent`scitizenship but in a number of countries, citizenship legislation is basedon the principle of domocile, i.e that a person`s citizenship is deteminedby the country in which he/she lives. Aternatively, acccording toterritorial principle, a person`s citizenship is determined by the countryin which he/she was born.According to Norwegain law you are not permitted to have citizenship intwo countries. A foreign national who wishes to acquire Norwegiancitizenship will be required to give up his/her former citizenship.However, the legislation permits one to hold citizenship in more than onecountry among other things, if you have applied for norwegian citizenshipand it not possible for you to be released from your original citizenship.The laws might be different in other countries but if it is not possiblefor us to be released from our original citizenship as in the case ofMorocco, then Gambians who may need it, living in Norway can obtain dualcitizenship, although some might not agree with this angle.The Gambian Associations in Scandinavia hopefully will continue to pursuethis issue.PeaceBa-Musa CeesayNORADNorway> I don't understand how one can be a citizen of two different countriesby> birth. May be you and I both have misconstrued what Ylva inteded torelay. I> think it is practically impossible to be dual citizen by birth unlessthere> is another definition of citizenship by birth.Perhaps I got the term confused.What I was referring to, and thought Ylva meant, was for example when achild has parents from two different countries or, as in my case, achild is born in a country other then his or her parents. In mostcountries, including Gambia, a child is entitled to citizenship as abirth right rather than naturalization, if his or her parents arecitizens of that country. That is what I meant as dual citizenship bybirth.I wanted to know is if there is a provision in Gambian law that permitsone to retain dual citizenship on this bases rather than the cases thatThe Gambian Associations in Scandinavia have taken issue with.I have always assumed that Gambian law only dealt with the issue ofnaturalization until last year when I brought the issue to the attentionof Immigration officials at Yundum Airport. They believed that dualcitizenship was not allowed at all but unfortunately, and sadly, theywere not sure. Officials at the Electoral Commission on the other handthought otherwise and allowed dual citizens to register for voterscards.Perhaps you might have information that can clarify the issue.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 11:56:28 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 199704141153.MAA24026@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITyes i do agree with your point but there is big difference betweenthose people eg mandela and louis farrakhan in that in that thosepeople carried out their missions NOT through any religion as opposedto farakhan who is using religion namely islam to carry out hismission , a mission which Islam forbids -VIOLENCE . money andblood don't mix. i personally believe that if he wants to carry outboth , he should do it "disjunctively" but he would never do sobecause that means less "CASH" which is the reason why he'scarrying out this mission. he is in it to win it for himself only sowhy give him credit- excuse me please , sir, he is selfish and aself-righteous prick.regardsm'bai omar f.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 12:23:10 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 199704141220.NAA27773@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITWell Ancha , I am one of those Gambian lawyers you are in searchof and I am also one those Gambian lawyers who would never everwork for the government . I do very much intend to go back homeeventually this year when I pass my BAR exams in June and workwith no one else but my Dad and the rest of my brothers .Even at the time my Dad was the AG and M.O.J, ihave always made it clear to him that i intend to cintinue "Fana FanaChambers" which he does respect. Nothing at all against the govt, ijust want to do my own thing and be my own boss eg free represen-tation for those that cannot afford legal fees etc. Besides afterspending 4 years to qualify as a barrister , that person has theright to decide whether to work for AG's Chambers or for himself.Don't you think so , Ancha??Regards,M'BAI OMAR F.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 12:29:40 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 199704141226.NAA28692@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITTHANK YOU JAGANA FOR THE RECTIFICATION, I MEANTRON GOLDMAN'S FATHER WHATEVER HIS NAME IS!!!M'BAI OMAR F.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 14:48:59 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Questionnaire - A ReminderMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970414124859.006eab10@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"AN APPEAL---------Dearest Members!We have so far received responses from 11 members. While the "deadline" istomorrow, we would expect something better than this. So please, HELP USHELP our education system. Remember, even 5 dalasis could contributesignificantly towards this gesture.On behalf of the Education Group,Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:42:15 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970414134215.006cb3b4@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 11:56 14.04.97 +0000, Omar F. Mbai wrote:>yes i do agree with your point but there is big difference between>those people eg mandela and louis farrakhan in that in that those>people carried out their missions NOT through any religion as opposed>to farakhan who is using religion namely islam to carry out his>mission .....Mr. Mbai! I definitely appreciate your "frustration" but it seems to me thateveryone in a position like Farrakhan, Mandela... needs some idealogy to beassociated with. This, in my opinion, is just an instrument of spreadingones message to the targeted audience or attaining certain goals. Mandelawas labeled a communist and is still being labeled a communist by the whiteextremist in South Africa. Steve Biko used football audiences to spread hismessage. The key words here are, how best ones message could be heard. TheArabs pumps more wealth into the West than to their needy Islamic brothersof Developing Countries despite the well established umbrella ofOrganization of Islamic Conference (OIC) - they need an idealogy toestablish such an organization.Regarding your perception of Farrakhan or the Nation of Islam, everyone hasan open mind and has the right to believe what one wants to believe. So,while I disagree with you, your personal opinion is respected. Besides, Iknow little of Farrakhan to defend him as a person. Nonetheless, I wouldsympathize, support or defend the cause of his organization wholeheartedly.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 16:41:14 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 199704141638.RAA04481@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITabdou that is entirely up to you. those people you mentioned , didwhat they have to do in the name of "freedom from oppression"against white extremist living in their own country and controllingtheir (black south africans) affairs in the way they (whiteextremist) want regardless of whether or not approved by the nativesouth africans. It is abundantly clear that those people foughtspuriously for the recognition and freedom of native south africansand NOT to enrich their individualselves or their immediate familieslike your hero Louis Farrakhan , who preaches you how to beviolent towards Christians , Jews, Catholics,etc. How could such aperson with such violent deeds, motives and believes be givencredit . He just doesn't deserve it !!!!Furthermore , if someone is frustrated , its definitely got to be youbecause I cannot imagine how on earth can a person , not sufferingfrom an impairment of the mind or an arrested development, com-pare Farrakhan to heroes like Mandela or Steve Biko. Common bereasonable.Despite disagreeing with your opinion, I still respect it even thoughI think it's a bit .....................RegardsM'bai Omar F.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 13:23:10 -0400 (EDT)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: Gambia_list < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: GambiaNet LOGO COMPETITIONMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95.970414132034.521B-100000@voyager.isr.umd.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis is a REMINDER that the deadline for submitting a LOGO to be used forGambiaNet is next MON APRIL 21 - SEE BELOW FOR more details.Dear members,The Observer Committee has decided to hold a contest for theGambiaNet (Official name of the Observer ONLINE) LOGO. To enter thecompetition, please contact eitherIsatou Secka ( isatou@isr.umd.edu orLatir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net for more information on how to submit your logo.The BEST LOGO will be used for the Observer and the WINNER gets a 1 YEARFREE SUBSCRIPTION to the Observe ONLINE.The Deadline for submission is April 21st 1997.You may be as creative as you want!!!GOOD LUCK !!------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 20:58:38 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: " GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.Message-ID: < 3352704E.44AB@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii> Jammed has been in power for over 2 and half years now and while he has> made a lot of leadership mistakes, in my opinion, he needs to show some> maturity and temper his authoritative style to allow this experience to> make his government more effective. From what I have heard lately, he> may be on this course. I think the experiences with the so-called> "Swiss-gate" and the appointment of the Vice-President has humbled him> some and he might be settling down to deal with the growing problems he> will need to deal with as President. A renewed call to service on his> part for Gambian talent coupled with assurances of security would serve> both him and country well.> Peace.> LatLAT!!GOOD THINKING AND ANALYSIS. THANKS FOR THE GOOD WORK. KEEP IT UP!!REGARDS BASSSS!!--SZDD'3Af------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 11:44:00 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970414114148.19994E-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAnnie Bittaye has been added to the list. We welcome her and will lookforward to her contributions. Enclosed is her forwarded introduction.My name is Annie Bittaye, I am a Gambian studentattending Kentucky State University. I am pursuing a doublemajor in Mathematics and Computer Science. This is mythird year in college and I will be graduating in May 1998.I heard about Gambia-L through my friend, Fatma Phalland I thing it is a great idea for me to subscribe today. Myaddress isI will be very glad to hear from you. hope to hear fromyou soon.Annie.Tony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:04:32 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 33527FC0.430B@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii Gunjur@aol.com wrote:> to do? There are other reasons as well. Take my case for e.g. When l went> home in 1980, l was the first and only Gambian to have degrees in Plant> pathology. A couple of months later, another fellow who studied in India also> came home. We were at Pest Control under Saul Mboob. There was no job> discribtion , no lab and no equipment to work with. We mapped out a job> discription for ourselves ,but of course, other than a few microscopes that> had seen better days , our hands were tied. We were told that USAID had> donated a complete lab that was on it's way , but alas, this never> materialized even to-date according to a technician l talked to recently. To> add insult to injury, and unbeknownst to me, Mr. Mboob wrote a letter to the> ministry saying that upon review of my univ. transcript, he saw that l had> taken many courses not related to Plant Pathology at all in addition to my> Pathology courses. He, of course , was referring to my electives.Therefore,> he said, it was his opinion that l did not have degrees in Plant Pathology.> I found out about the letter from a co-worker in another dep't who saw the> letter. Needless to say, l was shattered. I wrote to the ministry demanding> an appology from Mr. Mboob but of course, they never even acknowledged my> letter. I had accepted this job from the minstry, knowing that the salary> they offered me (D550/month) was less than what l earned working just three> days a week part time in the lab as a student. I found out later from fellow> workers that Mr. Mboob was instrumental in sending his nephew to Univ. of> California at Berkeley to study Plant Pathology just a few months before my> arrival . Well, dear people, I was so upset about everything that I WALKED> OFF THE JOB. l came back to the U.S. and spent some 12 years working for aYou bring up a sad reality here that unfortunately, 16 years later,still exists.The issues of the nepotism, tribalism and the lack of appreciation forone's talent can only be rooted out by leadership. I have recentlywitnessed many cases like yours where people have made similarsacrifices and have been burned. I think I was a little over my headbefore and simplified what is actually a very complex problem. Onething I know for sure is that if things don't change soon, I see a verybleak future for our country.As for the salary issue, I can only say that each person has a differentcircumstance to deal with. I guess if you were not so badly treated youmight have stayed and there lies some hope.Thank you.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:10:52 -0400 (EDT)From: Musa Sowe < chemsm@panther.Gsu.EDU To: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Questionnaire - A ReminderMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970414145820.25107F-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHellow Everyone: This is another reminder to those who have not had timeyet to complete the ED survey.The deadline is tuesday, April 15.PleaseTHOSE OF YOU WHO ARE ON THE LIST OF PARTICIPANTS ALSO NEED TO COMPLETE THESURVEY BECAUSE WE NEED ALL THE FEED BACK THAT WE CAN GET SO THAT WE CANCOME UP WITH THE BEST DRAFT PROPOSAL. If you do not plan to participatenow, we will still appreciate any feed back you can give us that will helpus in the process. Besides, even if you are not in a position tocontribute material wise now, you may have good ideas or you may be goodat drafting proposals, or may have useful information...... etc. So, hopeto hear from everyone.Those who have already completed the surveys, THANKS A BUNCH.MUSA (on behalf of the Ed group)------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 97 14:17:18 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1211429478B@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu >abdou that is entirely up to you. those people you mentioned , did>what they have to do in the name of "freedom from oppression">against white extremist living in their own country and controlling>their (black south africans) affairs in the way they (white>extremist) want regardless of whether or not approved by the native>south africans. It is abundantly clear that those people fought>spuriously for the recognition and freedom of native south africans>and NOT to enrich their individualselves or their immediate families>like your hero Louis Farrakhan , who preaches you how to be>violent towards Christians , Jews, Catholics,etc. How could such a>person with such violent deeds, motives and believes be given>credit . He just doesn't deserve it !!!!>Furthermore , if someone is frustrated , its definitely got to be you>because I cannot imagine how on earth can a person , not suffering>from an impairment of the mind or an arrested development, com->pare Farrakhan to heroes like Mandela or Steve Biko. Common be>reasonable.>Despite disagreeing with your opinion, I still respect it even though>I think it's a bit .....................>Regards>M'bai Omar F.I really don't want to involve myself in this discussions. Omarunfortunately you are not residing in the U.S.A. or possibly you could haveaccess to it; if not, I believe most of the mysteries surrounding theminister could have been illuminated had you watched "MEET THE PRESS" latelast night or early this morning on NBC. I thought I knew the Man, but Ihave all along being taking his words superficially and never gave them adeep thought. On the program he denied he is a preacher of hate. Hejustified this by giving a fact that throughout his 20 years of Nation ofIslam leadership, there has been no black muslim convicted of a hate crime.Again don't get me wrong. I am not an advocate of the Nation of Islam nor amI endorsing it. I am viewing the whole thing from the political side and nota the religious aspects; although some people believe the two areinseparable (my ex- roommate). It just happened that this topic issimultaneous to his appearance on national TV. I thought if anyone can get ahold of the transcript, it would probably make you back off a little bitfrom the man.Numukunda (mba)********************************************************************************Numukunda DarboeChemistry Dept.University of Mississippi(601) 232 5143 LabHome Page at: http://members.tripod.com/~ndarboe/ OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSGO REBELS!!!!!!!********************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:20:02 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 33528362.53E2@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiM'BAI OF wrote:> yes i do agree with your point but there is big difference between> those people eg mandela and louis farrakhan in that in that those> people carried out their missions NOT through any religion as opposed> to farakhan who is using religion namely islam to carry out his> mission , a mission which Islam forbids -VIOLENCE . money and> blood don't mix. i personally believe that if he wants to carry outMaybe this point can be better understood if the issue of violence vis avis The Nation of Islam and Louis Farrakhan is addressed.How has religion been used to "carry out" violence? By saying that theBlack man should defend himself?Also how does one explain the phenomenon called "jihad" and the way ithas been used by community and religious leaders alike in the MiddleEast?Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:26:48 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 335284F8.5D62@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiM'BAI OF wrote:> Well Ancha , I am one of those Gambian lawyers you are in search> of and I am also one those Gambian lawyers who would never ever> work for the government . I do very much intend to go back home> eventually this year when I pass my BAR exams in June and work> with no one else but my Dad and the rest of my brothers .First of all let me say that I admire the fact that you will return hometo a family business.The question I ask is, should you have a distinguished career in yourfamily's firm and make acquire enough to make yourself and you familycomfortable, would you consider taking an appointment to the Judiciary,not the government, as an Appeals Court or Supreme Court Judge?Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 15:59:21 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: subscribe (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970414155758.21739B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* NOTE: THIS IS A FORWARDED MESSAGE !!!!!!!!! *******/Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 12:24:47 -0400From: ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: subscribeHello,My name is Annie Bittaye, I am a Gambian studentattending Kentucky State University. I am pursuing a doublemajor in Mathematics and Computer Science. This is mythird year in college and I will be graduating in May 1998.I heard about Gambia-L through my friend, Fatma Phalland I thing it is a great idea for me to subscribe today. Myaddress isI will be very glad to hear from you. hope to hear fromyou soon.Annie.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 16:13:25 -0500 (CDT)From: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970414155559.23357A-100000@toliman.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello everyone, i just thought i would drop one more line on this issuedespite my busy schedule.Mba Darbo, you can't let Minister Farrakhan use the name ofIslam to get what he wants, violence or not. When did you ever hear himqoute the Qur'an even once? The issue of skin colour, where does thatexist in the Qur'an or sunnah?Lat, you probably should read a little more about Jihad. It is notsynonymous with holly war as most people think. The word holly war, ifyou translate it in Arabic, doesn't exist in the Qur'an even once. Jihadcan take the form of war at the extreme case to fight oppression butliterally it only means to strive, e.g. stop oneself from drinkingalcohol even though one loves it so much is Jihad and this is the mostimportant form of Jihad. But I agree that Minister Farrakhan is one of themost eloquent speakers of our time.Alieu.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 17:17:14 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704141710.A12927-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYes M'BAI OMAR,I do agree that after sacrificing a lot and spending a lot more time inschool than most, one should definitely have the choice of where to workand everthing that goes with that. you're being true to yourself andhonest, but I just wonder what would happen if everyone did that??I understand if you have obligation to your family, that's a differentcase. But I don't think that anyone that wants to do their own thingshould say anything about what the government is doing and asking whythey're running things the way they are. Don't you think?because I don't see how anyone can say something about the way things aredone elsewhere if they aren't wiling to do anything to change things inthat area of concern. I'm saying this because a lot of people want to dothings for themselves and not work for the government. which is fine. ButI don't think they should critise things done by the government and thepeople that work for them, if they themselves don't want to "dirty" theirhands. what do you think??Ancha.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 23:41:23 +0200From: "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FarakhanMessage-ID: < 199704142233.XAA29262@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableThe following is from NBC`s " Meet the press".Farrakhan: Blacks Must Control Destiny.Greetings.Matarr M. Jeng.Farrakhan: Blacks must control destiny Nation of Islam leader againsays Jews have too much powerBy Kyle R. Wood MSNBC =A0 =A0 =A0 Nation ofIslam Leader Minister Louis Farrakhan appears on NBC's "Meet thePress." =A0=A0=A0=A0Black people inAmerica will never truly be free until they shake off outsideinfluences, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan said Sunday. =A0 =A0 =A0=A0 "We should not be under that kind of control which limits us andmakes us act like little boys going to Jewish philanthropists andasking for money," Farrakhan said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "We musttake control of our own destiny. That is what I preach, that is what Ibelieve and that is what I am striving for."*>On NBC's "Meet thePress," Minister Louis Farrakhan on his problem with the Jewishcommunity On "Meet the Press," Farrakhan on Jewishinfluence and the black community's need to be free of that controlFarrakhan on how America's racialdivide has changed little since the 1860s =A0=A0=A0=A0Farrakhan, whoseinflammatory rhetoric has led many to call him anti-Semitic andhateful, spent much of the nearly hour-long interview defendingstatements that have sparked furor. He denied that he is anti-Semitic,said Christianity has been permeated with Euro-centrism and emphasizedthat he would be willing to sit down and talk with leaders genuinelyinterested in healing the racial divide. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 Farrakhan avoideddirectly answering questions about some recent complimentaryreferences to him by some conservatives, including columnist RobertNovak. However, one Republican who Farrakhan has praised in the past,Rep. John Kasich of Ohio, who was also on the show, said the ministerhas "a long way to go" to show that his heart is not filled withhatred. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 And later, on CBS' "Face the Nation," former GOPpresidential candidate Steve Forbes called Farrakhan "a racist, abigot and an anti-Semite," flatly dismissing any possible alliancebetween Farrakhan and Republicans. Anytime he wants to talk, Forbessaid, Farrakhan could call the Anti-Defamation League and apologizefor his past rhetoric. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 "Louis Farrakhan is the kind of per=sonyou do not want to truck with," Forbes said. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 On "Meet thePress," Farrakhan said he'd be the first to admit when he was wrong. =A0=A0 =A0 =A0 "When men of high political standing say that it is impossibleto sit down with Farrakhan because of the things he has said, should Isay it is impossible to sit down with white people because of thethings they have done?" Farrakhan said. "If there's going to be somemeeting of the minds, intelligent people should sit down and not giveme preconditions but sit down and talk about the future of this nationand the future of suffering people in America." =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 Farrakhandefended statements he made in a 1995 speech in which he accused "bigJews" of financing Hitler's Third Reich.=A0=A0=A0=A0"The question is, is it true?" he said. "If it is true, then i=t isnot anti-Semitic; it is true. My problem with the Jewish community isthat most of the Jewish people feel that if you criticize any act ofJews, that is anti-Semitic. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 "Why should anybody who critic=izesJewish behavior that ill affects black people in their pursuit ofhappiness be considered anti-Semitic?" =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 Farrakhan reiterate=his contention that Jews control black entertainment and sportsfigures, who he said are treated "like high-prized pieces of meat." =A0=A0 =A0 =A0 He also defended an earlier statement that Jews have controlle=every American president since Franklin Roosevelt. He cited thecurrent breakdown of the Middle East peace talks as an illustration ofthe power of Jewish American influence on U.S. foreign. President BillClinton "pays lip service to Palestinians while she bows to thedictates of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the strongpolitical Jewish lobby," he said, by not demanding that the Israelisstop building in disputed East Jerusalem. =A0 =A0 =A0 =A0 Also on the prog=ram,Farrakhan said:All members of the Nation of Islamcurrently in prisons should be released because those who haveaccepted the religion are righteous and righteous men should not beimprisoned.Government should exempt members of the Nationof Islam from paying federal taxes because of their lack ofrepresentation.The administration's strong stand againstthe Iranian government is rooted in a fear of Islam tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegal school students clash with police (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970414151011.8424F-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 9:42:24 PDTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.education.misc,clari.news.trouble.misc, clari.news.educationSubject: Senegal school students clash with policeDAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - High school students in Senegal'scapital Dakar boycotted classes and clashed with police Mondayduring a protest to demand the release of their mid-termreports, witnesses said.Police, who used teargas to disperse the students, made anunspecified number of arrests. Students in other Senegalesecities also boycotted classes Monday.Teachers have been withholding the reports since February aspart of their own dispute with the government over demands forimproved working conditions.``We sat for a mid-term examination and now we want to knowour term's report. Our teachers should not use us in their fightwith the authorities,'' Pape Mbengue, a student representative,told reporters.-=-=-Tell us what you think about the ClariNews! Send your commentsto < > < comments@clari.net >.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 18:50:41 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 3352B4C1.57BB@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA wrote:Lat, you probably should read a little more about Jihad. It isnot> synonymous with holly war as most people think. The word holly war, if> you translate it in Arabic, doesn't exist in the Qur'an even once. Jihad> can take the form of war at the extreme case to fight oppression but> literally it only means to strive, e.g. stop oneself from drinking> alcohol even though one loves it so much is Jihad and this is the most> important form of Jihad. But I agree that Minister Farrakhan is one of the> most eloquent speakers of our time.In the spirit of elaborating, I offer the following:*******************************Those who believe, and emigrateAnd strive with mightAnd main, in Allah's cause,*With their goods and their persons,Have the highest rankIn the sight of Allah:They are the peopleWho will achieve (salvation).(Qur'an 9:20)*Here is a good description of Jihd. It may require fighting inAllah's cause, as a form of self-sacrifice. But its essence consists in(1) a true and sincere Faith, which so fixes its gaze on Allah, that allselfish or worldly motives seem paltry and fade away, and (2) an earnestand ceaseless activity, involving the sacrifice (if need be) of life,person, or property, in the service of Allah. Mere brutal fighting isopposed to the whole spirit of Jihad, while the sincere scholars pen orpreacher's voice or wealthy man's contributions may be the most valuableforms of Jihd. [ explanation from English Translation of "The Meaningsand Commentary"]********************************I have followed your advice and I agree with you but, the theme ofJihd, if you will, is and historically has been used, misused andabused by otherwise well meaning Muslims all over the world to commitacts of violence.>From the Shi'ite Harun ar-Rashid (786-809), to Hamah Bah in theBaddibu's of the Gambia (1860's), to just last week in the suicidebombing in Israel. Of course members of other religions, using thissame theme, have also done the same, most noticeably Christians.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 23:24:41 -0400 (EDT)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Repatriation and the need for talented Gambians.Message-ID: < 970414232423_312581124@emout20.mail.aol.com In a message dated 97-04-14 00:56:09 EDT, bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca (AnchaBala-Gaye u) writes:<< The reason I brought up the issue of> patriotism is because you find that there are a few very good lawyers> who have made a small fortune in the legal profession. I think their> acquired wealth makes them more than comfortable but for some reason> they still do not see this call to serve. Some would call it greed and> I have heard that said. These lawyers should be the one to make the> step because they can afford to do so. I wonder why they do not. >>Dear A,It might also be that they do not have the political freedom to serve. Theymay have ethical problems trying to serve a nation, whilst having to favorthe leaders that appoint them.So it may not be a matter of greed, but a matter of personal freedom topractice law.momodou jagana---------------------Forwarded message:From: bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca (Ancha Bala-Gaye u)Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L@, gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia and Related IssuesMailing List), @Date: 97-04-14 00:56:09 EDTThe reason I brought up the issue of> patriotism is because you find that there are a few very good lawyers> who have made a small fortune in the legal profession. I think their> acquired wealth makes them more than comfortable but for some reason> they still do not see this call to serve. Some would call it greed and> I have heard that said. These lawyers should be the one to make the> step because they can afford to do so. I wonder why they do not.This is where I think the "virus" that seems to be infecting or hasinfected our leaders comes into play.....greed. one gets used to acertain life style and wants more of it. BUT another point is that, witha family involved, things can get more complicated. ie if you've madeyour family used to a certain way of life then it's what they'll alwaysexpect from you. so again, do you bring them "down" with you becauseyou're feeling patriotic??? Another thing is that when you've shownpeople that you lead a certain way of life at home, then one feelspressured to keep up that front at all costs!!The other group is the professional and well experiencedone who has> spent a considerable amount of time abroad. There are quite a few> academics, international civil servants, private sector professionals> and others whose experience is badly needed back home. I think this is> the group that can most afford to make the move but perhaps this is> where the leadership back home needs to make the environment more> appealing and attractive.I think you're absolutely right about making everything more attractivefor those that are outside the country!!! I wonder how much cut backs thegovernment can handle when it comes to their way of life and some of theunneccessary expenses they no doubt acquire, inorder to make this apossibility???Ancha.------------------------------Date: Mon, 14 Apr 1997 23:26:23 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 970414232423_112011055@emout19.mail.aol.com Latir,Lets hope that our present leadership will begin to address these issues,along with many others that will bring about an atmosphere which willencourage all of us to venture home with confidence .Jabou.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 01:06:27 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Education surveyMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704150125.A23837-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII1) C2) a & b3)b if most people contributing to this cause are abroad then it's agood idea to start ocassionally. because since they won't be seeing theresults of their contributions, it becomes a vague thing in the distance.then it might later become a burden, something they have to do, among themany other responsibilities they have.4) Ministry of Education. I think it's a good idea to have a basis in TheGambia cause they'ld have more of an idea of what the kids need. Also thecontents of the texts will be at least African based. Sending books fromabroad isn't a good idea because the content is from a different culture.Ideas are more easily grasped if they're familiar things eg a goatinstead of a polar bear. or something.5) a public person is a good idea cause they can help bring support forthe group and the goals. it might be easier for them to get around more.Administrations tend to be harder to deal with cause sometimes theiragend could be different than what the group has in mind.6) b7) a, b and c are all good ideas. it'll be good if the group can make allgoals to work towards. I think a good idea would be trying to getcompanies to hire students, form 4 onwards. being in school only teacgesone theories but if co-op jobs can be organised then kids can learnthings in the fields they want to persue in the future.8) e for now cause I'm not sure where I'll be next summer. so, until I'vesettled, (e) it is.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 97 04:09:06 UTFrom: "hurai betts" < Oneke@msn.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < UPMAIL06.199704150642550530@msn.com Hello Everyone,I do feel the need to reiterate on Mr. Drammeh's point on the absence ofGambians in the key judiciary positions in the Gambia.Why is it that all thesepositions are occupied by foreigners? Aside from the fact that most of thelawyers back home are motivated by $$ signs, I believe that there is a stigmaattached to being a lawyer that must be removed in order for those who want tojoin the legal system to do so. Most people are afraid to become lawyers b'cosit is generally believed that the "marabouts" would be set against them,thereby destroying their lives and any potential future that they might have.For a long time when I was at home, and told people that I want to be lawyer,I would hear all kinds of derogatory remarks on why I shouldn't become oneincluding the most famous anecdote that "lawyers become liars." Lawyersshould be given more encouragement to take up the key positions, and the onesthat are back home right now should be brave enough to take the necessarysteps required to occupy these positions. I think that all of us need to haveconfidence in our ability to do the jobs and go for it. What kind of messageare we sending to the future generation if none of us is willing to help ourcountry? Our schools are filled with foreign teachers and so is our judicialsytsem and very soon we will have a country headed by a gambian, but run byforeigners and this will definitely make us look bad since the outside worldwill see that gambians are not capable of governing their country without helpfrom others. So for those of you who don't want to go back home b'cos you lackthe incentive, think of the image that you're presenting to the citizens ofthe country that you're staying in, they're not moved to visit your countrywhen you're practically saying to them that "my country is not good enough forme to live in."No offense meant to any one!Peace and a happy tobaski to allHurai Betts-----Original Message-----From: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu On Behalf Of ebrima dramehSent: Saturday, April 12, 1997 2:05 PMTo: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListSubject: RE:observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedI am writing in relation to The Daily Observer's editotorial of the 1st ofApril1997.In this article headed 'Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied',it wasreportedthat one of the High Court Judges suggested that lawyers start paying costsforthe delays caused in litigation proceedings.Personally ,I find this commentrather absurd.The main reason being that the main cause of whatever the delays is usuallynotthe fault of the lawyers. It is true though that there are a number ofunnecessary delays.It should be noted that most of the judicial officerspreciding over matters in The Gambia are in fact non-gambians.This in itselfmakes the tenure of office of the various judicial officers veryunstable.Thereare several instances where a trial has come to a complete halt because thepreciding judge or magistrate has been recalled by his/her country oforigin,Sierra Leone,Zambia, Ghana or Nigeria.Most of these officers are on technical assistance to The Gambia and aretherefore not bound to carry out their duties deligently nor is there aguarantee that they will stay on for a reasonable period. It is about timethatgambians be appointed to these posts.We should learn from the recent past. In1989 following the rupture of the Senegambia Confederation,President AbdouDioufuncermoniously recalled his forces without even having the courtesy ofinformingthe concerned authorities.Senegalese gendarmes who where guarding The StateHouse at the time left giving only few minutes notice not even enough tocommand a reinforcement of gambian soldiers.I see no reason why such could notreoccur-this time in the judicial system thereby bringing the entire system tostandstill which has alot of implications such as accrueing high costs when itcomes to judgement or even keeping innocent people in jail who were due out.The appointment of gambians to these posts will also enhance the efficacy oftheunderstanding of proceeding by judges especially in areas such as land law.Theland tenure system in The Gambia is rather complex and needs a thoroughunderstanding of functions and positions such as that of the alkalo and thatofthe chief.Also the problem of interpretation will be minimised because gambianjudges will atleast be able to understand one of the local languages.I hope that this article does not cast any shadow of xenophobia as I have nosuch feeling.It is simply in the best interest of the country, that thejudicialsytem which is a very fundamental branch of the three arms of government, notbeleft in its entirety in the hands of foreigners who know very little about theday to day way of life of the average gambian from where issues turn out to beligations in court.It is disheartening to know that sensitive posts like thatofThe Chief Justice,Director Of Public Prosecution and ALL the High Court Judgesare filled in by non-gambians.EBRIMA DRAMEH ( NJOGOU@HOTMAIL.COM THE UNIVERSITY OF BUCKINGHAMHUNTER STREET,BUCKINGHAM MK18 1EGENGLAND.---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 02:53:50 -0400 (EDT)From: MANSALA@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Request to add Vetran member back to the list.Message-ID: < 970415024615_-1535757029@emout18.mail.aol.com Toni:Can you kindly add Sarjo to the Gambia-l list, his new e-mail address isThank youKolley------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 09:49:27 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Request to add Vetran member back to the list.Message-ID: <19970415085141.AAB11254@LOCALNAME>On 15 Apr 97 at 2:53, MANSALA@aol.com wrote:> Toni:> Can you kindly add Sarjo to the Gambia-l list, his new e-mail> address is SAJOKONO@AOL.COM > Thank you> KolleySarjo has been add to the list. Welcome back to Gambia-l. Please sendan intro of yourself for the benefit of the new members who joinedus since....RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 04:44:25 -0400 (EDT)From: KBadjie338@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: i want to end my listingMessage-ID: < 970415044425_1554272237@emout08.mail.aol.com would you kindly end my listing to gambia-l . i hardly have time to check mymailsquiet and this always prevents me from getting important mails hence mymailboxis always full.thanksmy e-mail account is k badjie 338@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 13:54:49 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970415115449.006afb0c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Omar Mbye! You mentioned "freedom from oppression", DON'T YOU GET IT?? Well,you can choose to believe people like Forbes against Farrakhan, once again,its your choice. Malcolm X in a TV interview differentiated the"house-******" from the "field-******". Am afraid but this phenomenon existeven within us, Africans. Omar, your type are the obstacles to any form ofunity that the oppressed try to seek. I don't really believe that you hateThe nation of Islam because they just want "to enrich their individualselves or their immediate families". There are many people even withinourselves who fit your description of Farrakhan, you don't despise them forthat, in fact you have respect for them. So please save us from that bit. Ifyou want to be naive or passive go on, but let others do want they got to do.Regards,::)))Abdou OujimaiAt 16:41 14.04.97 +0000, you wrote:>abdou that is entirely up to you. those people you mentioned , did>what they have to do in the name of "freedom from oppression">against white extremist living in their own country and controlling>their (black south africans) affairs in the way they (white>extremist) want regardless of whether or not approved by the native>south africans. It is abundantly clear that those people fought>spuriously for the recognition and freedom of native south africans>and NOT to enrich their individualselves or their immediate families>like your hero Louis Farrakhan , who preaches you how to be>violent towards Christians , Jews, Catholics,etc. How could such a>person with such violent deeds, motives and believes be given>credit . He just doesn't deserve it !!!!>Furthermore , if someone is frustrated , its definitely got to be you>because I cannot imagine how on earth can a person , not suffering>from an impairment of the mind or an arrested development, com->pare Farrakhan to heroes like Mandela or Steve Biko. Common be>reasonable.>Despite disagreeing with your opinion, I still respect it even though>I think it's a bit .....................>Regards>M'bai Omar F.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 12:14:50 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 199704151211.NAA15381@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITTo be honset Lat , i have no intention whatsoever to make anyresponse to your superficial question in which you fail to properlydirect your mind as to the difference between "rhetoric and reality"and the other reason why I need not answer your question is becausemy right honourable gentleman "Alieu" has rightly responded to youin a way I would have. so basically he has saved me time. In anutshell as I understood Alieu's reply is that you don't know muchabout JIHAD and it is true that one (in this case you )cannot make an accurate and an intelligible account of what onedoes not perceive.Finally as far as I am concerned , this topic is HISTORY, so stickto what you believe about Farrakhan and I'll stick to mine.Regards,M'bai Omar F.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 14:53:29 +0200From: "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Fire Breaks Out At Haj Tent City.Message-ID: < 199704151334.OAA24773@ns.image.dk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-transfer-encoding: Quoted-printableFire breaks out at haj tent city near MeccaCopyright =A91997 Nando.netCopyright =A91997 Reuter Information ServiceDUBAI (April 15, 1997 08:13 a.m. EDT) - A fire broke out at a compoundof tents in the plain of Mena near the holy city of Mecca in SaudiArabia where two million Muslim pilgrims were gathering on Tuesday atthe start the haj pilgrimage, witnesses said.The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said the fire started at abridge linking Mecca and Mena and spread to Mena due to heavy wind. Itsaid more details would be issued later. The witnesses said thickclouds of black smoke continue to billow over the area four hoursafter the fire started.The witnesses said fire engines and ambulances were seen rushing tothe area, 11 km (seven miles) from Mecca.They said the fire had slowed down the movement of pilgrims who hadafter dawn on Tuesday started to walk or drive from Mecca to Menawhere they are due to spend the night at tens of thousands of whitetents spread across the plain.SPA said fire fighters were trying to contain the fire, which startedat 11.45 a.m. (0845 GMT) on the eastern edge of King Abdul Aziz bridgeand "due to heavy wind spread to northern Mena." It did not say whatcaused the fire nor did it report any casualties.Saudi officials had said they were doing their best to ensure a safehaj. Up to 270 pilgrims were killed in a stampede in 1994.GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 09:01:55 -0400 (EDT)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Some diversion!!!Message-ID: < 199704151301.JAA06842@oak.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textIt makes me wonder if the Minister Farrakhan topic is not somediversion from real gambia-l issues!!!Malanding Jaiteh------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 13:42:00 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 199704151339.OAA27600@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITAncha , first of all I haven't spent a lot more time than most peoplein school as you put it , so may I respectfully ask you to get yourfacts right or say nothing. If at all i mis interpreted your piont ,could you please elaborate and be more specific.Secondly Ancha , I think it is stupid to think that every other personhas intended to do just like myself i.e to go private . A lot oflawyers that I know , are now with the AG's chambers so do othergraduands outside the legal profession.Secondly Ancha, you said and I quote "but I don't think anyone thatwants to do their own thing,should say anything about what thegovernment is doing and asking why they are running things the waythey are. don't you think? because i don't see how anyone can saysomething about the way things are done elsewhere if they aren'twilling to do anything to change things in that area of concern ."Ancha , I regret saying this but i think this is a very immatureand nonsensical comment . As I understand it , you are saying thateach and every individual whether publicly or privately funded ,should go home and work for the government , that way things canchange . this is a bizarre thought and sure most of the list memberswill agree with me that this is stupid. Have you ever given anythought prior to posting your mail , as to what will happen to theprivate sector should every body work for the government . Youfail to realise that the country is run by two sectors i.e theprivate and public , and you further fail to realise the significanceof the private sector when it comes to EMPLOYMENT , and youalso fail to realise that the government cannot employ every PATEHSAMBA and DEMBA, yet again you fail to realise that not everyPATEH , SAMBA and DEMBA is sponsored by the government .Finally Ancha , it doesn't mean that because PATEH or DEWSANGAM, has opted not to work for the government , he or she hasno right whatsoever to criticise the government. May I ask ma'amwhether you are at all familiar with the term DEMOCRACY ,although some people prefer calling it DEMO-KARA-KILING,andthe FREEDOM OF SPEECH.Should your idea of patriotism being put into practice , what aboutGambian citizens like The Right Honourables Dr. Bala Gaye,Jebez Langley, Dr. L.O. Sanneh, attorney Pa Edi Faal etc to namea few, with international appointments over the years. In your ideaof patriotism, they were in holding those positions. Isn't it???!!!Ancha , common lets face it , each and every individual has a rightto earn his/her living anywhere he/she feels is right for him/her.This has been a long practice eg the prophet Muhammeh (PBBUH)migrated from Mecca to Medina because His peace of mind was inMedina.You certainly failed in giving any thought to what you have postedand the danger in doing so renders your article repugnant, baseless,of no essence and unethical.In any case, thanks for bringing up the topic but be more circumspectnext time before making such "Nursery School" comments.Regards,M'BAI OMAR F.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 10:24:25 +0100From: mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Farakhan...Message-ID: < 199704151423.KAA19515@cam-mail-relay1.bbnplanet.com Try as I may to ignore this issue, I cannot but endorse Malanding Jaiteh'scomment that this debate on Farakhan is irrelevant to the objectives of theGambia list. When did the Nation of Islam become central to the developmentof The Gambia or to that of Africa? Intellectual discourse should be freeand fruitful.Besides, I am appalled by the language that some people have been usingagainst Farakhan, Abacha, and some of their collegues' comments. Usingdisparaging and derogatory language against others does not help inexpressing your views and may as well be an indication of yourshortcomings. It is my humble opinion that we should learn to respect eachother's views without going into a fit and calling names.It will be unpardonable to fail where we should not.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 10:48:20 -0400From: SAMBA NJIE < snjie@gis.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 33539534.6B74@gis.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitM'BAI OF wrote:> yes i do agree with your point but there is big difference between> those people eg mandela and louis farrakhan in that in that those> people carried out their missions NOT through any religion as opposed> to farakhan who is using religion namely islam to carry out his> mission , a mission which Islam forbids -VIOLENCE . money and> blood don't mix. i personally believe that if he wants to carry out> both , he should do it "disjunctively" but he would never do so> because that means less "CASH" which is the reason why he's> carrying out this mission. he is in it to win it for himself only so> why give him credit- excuse me please , sir, he is selfish and a> self-righteous prick.> regards> m'bai omar f.Hey, Omar ain't you getting too personal calling Minister Farrakhan a"self-righteous p...". Like most who have written, I don't agree witheverything he preaches,however, he does have some interesting ideasabout African-Americans getting their fair share of the economic pie.About him being violent, I personally have never heard him advocatingviolence, hatred? maybe. Being rich or leading an ostentatiouslifestyle isn't exactly a crime in the United States and I can't recallIslam condemning personal wealth( I may be wrong ), but if that is thecase, you might wanna take issue with our friends in the Middle-East.Samba------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 15:32:27 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 199704151529.QAA13330@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITabsolutely not Samba because that is exactly what he is!!!!!!------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 10:30:46 -0500 (CDT)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: DELETE MY ADDRESS FROM THE LISTMessage-ID: < 01IHQBMGXNR68X9T9M@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITList Managers,I write to recuse myself from the "BANTABA". Frequent travelling schedule I'mabout to embark on for field trips and other personal interests away fromVandy, prompted me to take this decision. When my schedule returns to normal,hopefully in june, I shall rejoin the discussions.It's been a pleasure and I hope the deliberations stage here.....would advancethe cause of democracy, freedom and decency in The Gambia.So long everybody!MUSA BASSADI.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 15:52:29 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farakhan...Message-ID: < 199704151549.QAA16176@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITcould you please tell me what are the objectives of the FamousGambia-L. This issue of Farrakhan is not in its entirety about Farrabut also about the Decency of Islam. Maybe in telling me what theobjectives of gambia-l are , you could also tell me what is and whatisnot relevant. For me personally, what I would call irrelevant is thisyour posting telling people about relevance. Its a complete waste oftime and highly and utterly irrelevant. Its not going to stop peoplefrom mailing what they want to . One man's poison is another man'smeat. Stop being set in your own ways and be flexible and don'texpect people to do things the way you want them to be done. Beconsiderate and be reasonable for God's sake !!!!!!!!!!!!!M'bai Omar F.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 02:22:50 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Request to add Vetran member back to the list.Message-ID: < 199704151721.CAA08640@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,We are missing another veteran, my good friend Morro Ceesay. Anyoneknows his whereabout? I miss him!Lamin.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 13:36:29 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 3353BC9D.4677@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiM'BAI OF wrote:> To be honset Lat , i have no intention whatsoever to make any> response to your superficial question in which you fail to properly> direct your mind as to the difference between "rhetoric and reality"> and the other reason why I need not answer your question is because> my right honourable gentleman "Alieu" has rightly responded to you> in a way I would have. so basically he has saved me time. In a> nutshell as I understood Alieu's reply is that you don't know much> about JIHAD and it is true that one (in this case you )> cannot make an accurate and an intelligible account of what one> does not perceive.First of all, WHO THE HELL ARE YOU to say what I know and what I don'tknow. I ask one question about Jihad and all of a sudden you seem tohave a complete idea about my knowledge. You must be a pretty goodMarabout then. I could do with your services.> Finally as far as I am concerned , this topic is HISTORY, so stick> to what you believe about Farrakhan and I'll stick to mine.I have always stuck to what I believe, that was the whole point.I see that you have problems when it comes to addressing people withrespect, so I won't bother replying to anything you say from now on andI would wish you do the same of me.Good luck in your career!Latir Gheran Downes-Thomas------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 13:49:50 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Some diversion!!!Message-ID: < 3353BFBE.2DE3@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> It makes me wonder if the Minister Farrakhan topic is not some> diversion from real gambia-l issues!!!MBALDEH wrote:"Try as I may to ignore this issue, I cannot but endorse MalandingJaiteh's comment that this debate on Farakhan is irrelevant to theobjectives of the Gambia list. When did the Nation of Islam becomecentral to the development of The Gambia or to that of Africa?Intellectual discourse should be free and fruitful."Since I am the one who somehow perpetuated this discussion, I willapologize for wasting time that could have been spent on more relevantissues as far as this group is concerned.I will say though, that the discussion was an eye opener for me in thatI assumed that most Gambians would feel the same way I did about the ifnot stronger. In a way, I have learnt a lot here, especially about howGambians feel about and what we feel is leadership. Having found it allfruitful for the most part, I have noticed that the two of you are notthe only ones who feel this way so I will not comment on the issue anyfurther.Thank You.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 11:59:41 -0600From: fox_steven@venus.nmhu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: the heated debate re: Louis F.Message-ID: < 97041511594110@venus.nmhu.edu Dear friends, while I have not participated in this now tension-riddled debatenor do I wish to enter the fray, I simply wish to share a perhaps useful quoteby Hans Kung, a controversial theologian: "Believe as you will but seek thecommonality that defines our interdependence." Thanks, Steve Fox------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 19:49:52 +0000From: "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: new membersMessage-ID: < m0wHD3r-000XFCC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITEdrissa Jarju and Abdou Bobb PLEASE contact Bala Saho and Malick Kahas soon as possible. URGENT------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 19:53:18 +0000From: "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: new membersMessage-ID: < m0wHD7C-000XF9C@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITAlpha Robinson we are still waiting for your response. Malick sayshello. Not yet on line. Hear you soonBala------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 15:52:58 +0100From: mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dual CitizenshipMessage-ID: < 199704151952.PAA18709@cam-mail-relay1.bbnplanet.com Social conflicts, frugal resources, indeed wanderlust have and continue topush millions of people from the poorer South to the more developed nationsin the North. Some find new solace and never turn back. Others respond toa strong pull of homecoming and never want let go the breast that fed them.Under such circumstances, the concerned has but to turn to provisions ofinternational and national legislation to claim a fundamental right: theright to nationality.The right to citizenship to a nation was first mentioned by the UniversalDeclaration of Human Rights (1948). However, the International Convenanton Civil and Political Rights (1966) refers only to children in thisprovision. Most of the jurisprudence on the matter is found with theInternational Court of Justice (ICJ).The ICJ in the 1955 ruling of the Nottebohm case said that "InternationalLaw gives every State the discretion to decide on how to attribute itsnationality". Hence, only States can give or take away nationality rights.By the1961 Convention of New York every State party to this instrument isobliged to attribute its nationality to all children born on its territory,regardless of the nationality of the parents.While the Maastricht Convention does not make the same provision, in itsArticles 8 to 8E, it makes it a right for every national of a member Stateto equally claim nationality from the other States parties to the treaty.The Israeli Law of 1 April 1952, also called " the Law of Return", makes ita right for all Jews in the Diaspora to claim Isreali nationality, e.g. theFalashas of Ethiopia.Most States use the following criteria to attribute nationality:- jus sanguinis: determined by the parents' nationality;- jus soli: determined by birth;- naturalization (through marriage or prolonged residence)Certain States allow pluripatridie or dual nationality in the followinginstances:- a woman acquires the nationality of the husband;- a person is allowed to keep their nationality after getting married to aforeigner;- or those who are allowed to maintain their original nationality afternaturalization.In the event where the above is not provided in national law, the judge canuse the litmus test of habitual residence.States control nationality in order, inter alia, to know the composition oftheir population and to avoid infringing on the fundamental rights of theindividual. In the search for more resources or for reasons based on raceor religion, States atrribute citizenship to foreign nationals. Sometimesthese decisions could be very controversial.In developing countries such as The Gambia, people could easily feel hurt tosee such a right denied to them while it is accorded to other people on apick and choose basis. I would really register my support for any form ofpetitioning to the government of The Gambia to see the right to dualnationality granted to Gambians. Perhaps, this would be one way ofencouraging people to return to what is rightly their cradle, although Iwould not take it as an excuse for turning away my back .------------------------------ Momodou





A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 08:34:33 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Some diversion!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 13:49 15.04.97 -0400, LATIR wrote:



>Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>> It makes me wonder if the Minister Farrakhan topic is not some

>> diversion from real gambia-l issues!!!

>

>MBALDEH wrote:

>"Try as I may to ignore this issue, I cannot but endorse Malanding

>Jaiteh's comment that this debate on Farakhan is irrelevant to the

>objectives of the Gambia list. When did the Nation of Islam become

>central to the development of The Gambia or to that of Africa?

>Intellectual discourse should be free and fruitful."

>

>Since I am the one who somehow perpetuated this discussion, I will

>apologize for wasting time that could have been spent on more relevant

>issues as far as this group is concerned.

>

>I will say though, that the discussion was an eye opener for me in that

>I assumed that most Gambians would feel the same way I did about the if

>not stronger. In a way, I have learnt a lot here, especially about how

>Gambians feel about and what we feel is leadership. Having found it all

>fruitful for the most part, I have noticed that the two of you are not

>the only ones who feel this way so I will not comment on the issue any

>further.



MALANDING, BALDEH and LATIR! I might have shared your opinions at the

beginning of this discussion but having read comments on Farrakhan that I

would only expect from guys like David Duke or what ever his name is, I am

forced to believe that this topic is very relevant here. It demonstrates the

ignorance of our people even the "HIGHLY EDUCATED ONES" when it comes to

issues like this. The way people perceive Farrakhan or the Nation of Islam,

for me, is a test in our own backyards...CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME. The topic

is relevant, its just the manner in which it's been discussed (by some)that

seemed to divert the real substance. Nonetheless, I understand and respect

why anyone would distance him/herself from the discussion.



Regards,

::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 00:00:05 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Farakhan...

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I agree with Mr. Mbai that Mr. Farrakhan is not a proper muslim, he is

only using that angle to garner support from the black mases. I was very

much disappointed when I saw half of his entourage could not perform Zuhur

prayer. In addition to that, he does not acknowledge Muhammad (P.b.u.h) as the

last seal of all the honourable messengers of Allah, he rather believes

that the door is still open. Mr. Far -away has gone to the extent of

personifying Allah as a black thing and misinterpreting some of the

Quranic verses that talk about the origin of man to impress his black

muslims. I don't accept his religious philosophy pertaining to God and the

creation of man. he's just another headless chicken in our midst, trying

to preach religion on a racial point of view. Inovators like him and

Qulam Ahmad ( the founder of the Ahmadiyyah movement) do not deserve to be

called Muslims for They need to be taught the basic fundamental beliefs of

Islam. Our religion is colour blind, we are from the same soul.

Wassalam.



Sanus



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 10:00:37 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(Forwarding

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



your question to me Mr Lat is " who the hell am I?" Well I am

simply the man you love to hate , the man who makes you realise

what a knucklehead you are .



Secondly , Icouldn't care less if don't reply to my mails but as far

as I am concerned i will reply to any of your mails if it appears

respondable. Just by saying that , you are telling me what to do and

it is the same you telling me not to tell you what you know and don't

know. look who's talking a.k.a JOHN BLAZE!!!!!!



Lastly Mr. Knucklehead Downes-Thomas , thank you for wishing me

luck in my career but you know what EAT A D-D-D-D-DI........!!!



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 07:48:50 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd: Senegalese Pilgrim Dies In Mina Fire

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



My heart goes out to all those who lost a family member in this

disaster. I prey that these are the only casualities from home.



Lat



************************************





Senegalese Pilgrim Dies In Mina Fire



Apr. 16, 1997



David Musoke PANA Correspondent



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - A Senegalese woman was among the 217 pilgrims of

other nationalities who died in a fire

Tuesday that swept through their tent city at Mina, near the holy Muslim

city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.



Senegal's commissioner for the pilgrimage, Rawane Mbaye, said Tuesday

that two Senegalese pilgrims suffered burns and two others were hurt in

the stampede following the fire.



Senegal's 4,000 pilgrims are grouped in four sites, pending their

transport to the prayer at Mount Arafat, one of the many rites of the

pilgrimage, where they will stay two days before returning to Mina.



Mbaye said there was also significant material and human damage in the

area occupied by Iranian pilgrims where 25,000 tents were reportedly

destroyed.



Saudi authorities said Tuesday that 800 were hurt in the incident. Two

years ago, a similar fire killed three pilgrims and wounded 99 others in

Saudi Arabia.



Copyright 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. All

Rights Reserved.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 08:06:16 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Fwd: Meningitis in West Africa

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Does anyone know more about these sad statistics.



Lat

*************************************************

Meningitis in West Africa



Geneva (World Health Organization, April 13, 1997) - As at 11 April, a

total of 41 699 cases of meningitis with 4498 deaths had been

reported in Africa. These were mainly from countries in West Africa

where epidemics have continued to occur.



Burkina Faso with 16 775 cases and 1953 deaths accounted for 40% of

the cases reported this year,

Ghana with 13 063 and 1191 deaths for 31% and

Mali with 6 119 cases and 587 deaths for 15%.

Cases were also reported in:

Benin (273 cases, 47 deaths),

Gambia (856 cases, 119 deaths),

Niger (1813 cases, 587 deaths),

Rwanda (13 cases, 4 deaths),

Senegal (13 cases, 4 deaths), and

Togo (2619 cases, 360 deaths).



Gambia, Ghana and Togo were less affected during the 1996 epidemics

when Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria reported widespread

outbreaks. Burkina Faso reported 42 129 cases, Mali 7254 and Niger 16

145 cases in 1996.



Nigeria, which reported 77 089 cases in 1996, has not yet reported

cases during 1997.

Distributed via Africa News Online.

Copyright 1997



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 08:27:14 -0400

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: The Power of Words

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain



"A murderer only takes the life of the parent and leaves his character

as a goodly heritage to his children, while the slanderer takes away his

goodly reputation and leaves him a living monument to his childrens'

disgrace."



Words can lead to love but they can also lead to hatred and terrible

pain. Quite simply, words are powerful and should be used ethically.

What I am trying to say is that when words are used to humiliate

another, publicly, one can never fully undo the damage. It is like after

having plucked the feathers of a chicken, scatter the feathers around

the world and later attempt to gather all those feathers to put the

chicken together again. Impossible, would you not say! So, I will

reiterate Steven's quote of Kung - "Believe as you will but seek the

commonality that defines our interdependence."



How can we not win with that attitude.



Thanks -Soffie



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 15:51:20 +0200

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Meningitis

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, like Latir Downes- Thomas I would be glad if any of you have

any idea, why this very dangerous disease spreads so dramatically in

West-Africa right now. There was a message on Gambia - L a month ago,

which I was about to comment. But now I=B4m really afraid. In Denmark

people is still very frightened when a case is reported in the

neighbourhood, even it=B4s very seldom that it leads to death or

neurology-caused handicaps because of very quick and professionel

treatment. If the news will be spread I=B4m sure many danish tourists =

will

cancel their tour to The Gambia.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 10:40:22 -0400 (EDT)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: Inappropriate Mail

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



List members:

I don't understand why such a message could not be sent to

the personal address of the individual concerned.

I believe it's rather ridiculous to have such petty bickering going

on the list.



>

> your question to me Mr Lat is " who the hell am I?" Well I am

> simply the man you love to hate , the man who makes you realise

> what a knucklehead you are .

>

> Secondly , Icouldn't care less if don't reply to my mails but as far

> as I am concerned i will reply to any of your mails if it appears

> respondable. Just by saying that , you are telling me what to do and

> it is the same you telling me not to tell you what you know and don't

> know. look who's talking a.k.a JOHN BLAZE!!!!!!

>

> Lastly Mr. Knucklehead Downes-Thomas , thank you for wishing me

> luck in my career but you know what EAT A D-D-D-D-DI........!!!

>







**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* Internet:

* *

* Quote *

* ----- *

* "If you watch a game, it's fun. If you play it, *

* it's recreation. If you work at it, it's golf." *

Bob Hope *

**************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 97 11:15:22 CET

From: "Edrissa Jarju" <

To: <

Subject: re: The Power of Words

Message-ID: <



Well put Soffie!!



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 08:45:06 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Senegal scraps telecoms sale to Telia of Sweden (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 7:54:17 PDT

From: Reuter / Diadie Ba <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.biz.privatization,

clari.tw.telecom.misc

Subject: Senegal scraps telecoms sale to Telia of Sweden





DAKAR, April 16 (Reuter) - Senegal has cancelled a

provisional deal with a consortium led by Swedish Telia Overseas

for the privatisation of the state telecommunication company

SONATEL, officials at the state privatisation committee said on

Wednesday.

``We failed to reach an agreement over optimal conditions of

development of the state telecommunications company'', one

official said.

Last November Senegal struck a provisional deal, which was

due to be finalised by end-December, for the consortium led by

Telia to pay up to 70 billion CFA ($120 million) for one third

of the projected capital of SONATEL.

Other members of the consortium include the Walter Group of

the United States, China Telecommunication Services and a

private Senegalese company Senecom Partners.

The remaining shares were to be sold to private Senegalese

and African investors, with 10 percent allocated to SONATEL

staff.

Sources close to Senegal's privatisation committee said

France Telecom was the second company short-listed as a

potential buyer.

Senegal has also announced it would liberalise its cellular

telephone sector next year, with January as the target date for

the start of a second network.

SONATEL started the West African nation's first cellular

telephone service in October, using a GSM system.

SONATEL has a capital of 50 billion CFA francs and an annual

turnover of more than 60 billion CFA francs.

($1<580 CFA)

-=-=-

Tell us what you think about the ClariNews! Send your comments

to <<our comments email address>> <









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 12:26:03 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The Disaster in Saudi Arabia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



GL,



I am very much concerned about the fire incident is Saudi Arabia.

I understand that there has been some casualities...those were killed,

May ALLAH guide them to heaven; those who were injured, may HE heal them.



Being one of those whose parent and relatives are there, I am very

worried as I cannot get any updated information, neither from Gambia nor

from the Gambian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, about the disaster.



If you have any information, kindly post it to the list or send it to

one of my personal e-mail adrresses below.



Let's PRAY for them.



Thank you.



Reagrds,

Moe S. Jallow



======================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 13:02:17 +0100

From:

To:

Subject: Education Survey

Message-ID: <





Ancha, I find your proposals on the education of Gambian children very

interesting.



The costs of education, especially secondary and post-secondary, are so high

that students have taken it upon themselves to go into fund-raising. The

intitiative was taken by students at Saint Augustine's High School and with

the help of one of their teachers, Mr. Raymond Gibba, LEND A HAND SOCIETY,

as the organization is known, has been successfully addressing student

needs throughout the country. If you need more info. on this, you may

contact them at the following address:



c/o Raymond Gibba

Lend A Hand Society

P.O.Box 2914

Serrekunda, The Gambia

Tel: 220-390550



As regards tutorial or reading materials, I think that they can still be

purchased from abroad. Besides, let's remember that The Gambia has no

publishing houses per se and most of the books are imported. What may be

required in this instance is to get a copy of the school curriculum from the

Ministry of Education in order to avoid purchasing irrelevant material.



Somebody raised the issue of the computerization of Gambian schools. That's

a beautiful idea! But... What about the furniture, the books, etc.

Serekunda School pupils have still to provided themselves with the a table

and chair due to insufficient furniture. There are many other schools even

secondary which are encountering similar problems.



The country has however seen a very rapid growth of information technology

institutions. The Gambia Technical Training Institute, the Gambian

Computer Education Center, the Gambia Computer Services, Quorum Assocites

(the late Koro Ceesay was a founding member), YMCA, HighTech, the Ministry

of Economic Planning, you name them, are some of the institutions that

offer computer courses. La Fourmi offers an undergraduate course in

computer science and info. technology.



I think that once we overcome the structural problems found mostly in the

elementary levels of our system of education, we can move another step

forward in the improvement of the country's standard of education. Until

then we have to deal with the overcrowded schools, the sky-rocketting

tuition fees, the insuffience of qualified Gambian teachers, even the

reading habits of students. I feel that the school, public, and

specialised libraries in the country are under-utilised.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 20:34:16 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: EID MUBARAK

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I WISH YOU ALL A VERY SPECIAL EID ( BANA SALLEH, TOBASKI, PRAY DAY AND

DONKI SALI) I HOPE YOU WILL CELEBERATE THIS WONDERFUL OCCASION BY ASKING

GOD ALMIGHTY FOR HIS FORGIVENESS AND AS WELL AS PRAYING FOR OUR PARENTS.



DOA:



ALLAHUMAJ ALNA MINA FA IZINA WAL A'IDINA. WAR HAMNA BIRAH MATIKA YA AR

HAMARRAHIMEEN. AMIN



SANUSI.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 09:55:36 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member and Eid Mubarak

Message-ID: <19970417085811.AAA47648@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Yaya Sisay has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Yaya, please send an introduction of yourself to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu







Regards

Momodou Camara



*********************************************************************

EID MUBARAK - ( TOBASKI GREETINGS TO ALL)

*********************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 13:39:14 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



THE FARRAKAN CONFUSION!!!



"IT IS NOT REQUIRED OF THEE TO SET THEM TO THE RIGHT PATH,BUT GOD SETS

THEM ON THE RIGHT PATH WHOM HE PLEASETH"



THE QURAN (CHPT.2)



"IF IT HAD BEEN THY LORDS WILL, THEY WOULD ALL HAVE BELIEVED,ALL WHO ARE

ON EARTH, WILT THOU THEN COMPEL MANKIND,AGAINST THEIR WILL,TO BELIEVE?"



(CHPT.10)



"SAY: THE TRUTH FROM YOUR LORD, LET HIM WHO WILL,BELIEVE, AND LET HIM

WHO WILL REJECT(IT)"



(CHPT.18)



On the surface,the authenticity of Mr. Farrakans Islam is totally

unconnected to Gambia and its issues;but the mere fact that it has

sparked off such a passion on the Gambia-l should help convince those

who don't believe in its connectivity to Gambia that maybe it is

connected afterall. The problem is that,like it or not, Farrakan is not

just another black man in America.He is the leader and voice of all the

disinherited, downtrodden and disenfranchised black people in America,

a weak but still an Echo of the Message of one of the greatest Black

Liberators of all times, Malcom X. So, evaluating a personality like

Farrakan on the basis of his religion instead of his historical function

as a Liberator of the person and dignity of the Black human being is at

best ridiculous and ,at worst, infantile,saying nothing about those who

robotically repeat to us the oppressor's

propagander that he is a violent preacher of hate.Now,which is more

violent and hateful,the ourageous poverty and wretchedness of thirty

percent of the black people in the wealthiest country on this planet or

the person who is preaching that it is immoral and that it must stop?!



So, the Gambians, being not only black but also coming from West

Africa,the place where most of the Ancestors of the black people in

America come from,thus sharing with them the same blood pool ,makes our

connectivity to them a little bit deeper than skin colour. Any Gambian

having any doubts about our intense relatedness to fate of the black

people in America should visit that Gruesome Building on the Senegalese

Island of GOREE to see and feel for himself the barbarity committed

against the ancestors of our cousins now in the new world.So, the issue

here is not whether its related to Gambia, but whether the insanity of

dismissing such a fearles and gallant defender of the rights of our

cousins as a fake, simply because of his unconventional practice of

islam ,should be left unchalleged.



The problems with hypocritical moralizing is that the person engaged in

it applies moral standards only selectively. We all know that at the

height of the Liberation Struggle in South Africa, Winnie Mandela was

the Malcom X of the Struggle, whereas the Husband was the Dr. Martin

Luther King. The former preached violence and urged the black

babysitters to kill the white babies they were babysitting and activists

to necklace any black caught helping the white cause and the latter

preached integration ,co-existence and harmony between the races.And

,ultimately, the revolution was not won simply because the racists in

South africa suddenly believed in the equality between the races,but

because they realised that the blacks would take their rights "by any

means necessary", so they (the whites)had to make their pick,either

through peaceful means or violently. And with all her violent tactics,I

can't recall any black person ,even the most devout christians among

them,ever faulting the Mother Of The Nation for preaching violence,which

is a clear violation of a fundamental tenet of the christian faith.And

the simple explanation for that is that, when your very existence is on

the line,and the very person who threatens your that existence does not

believe or exercise the rules that you believe in,you are then free to

suspend your rules and talk to your tormentor in the language that he

best understands,and the Quran says: "But if one is forced by necessity

without wilful disobedience, nor transgressing due limits then he's

guiltless, for God is oft forgiving most merciful" And that is precisely

what Farrakan is doing,and any black person who either as a result of

his or her incapacity to understand the history of the black struggle,or

suffering from the "Town ******" syndrome that Dr.X warned us against,is

doing so at his or her own peril.So,in addition to the fact that the

Quran warned the Prophet against deciding who is or is not a moslem

after they have accepted the fate,the survival issues of the black race

cannot be held hostage by a religion that may or may not be sensitive to

the unique struggle that we black people are engaged in.



BECAUSE TODAY IS TOBASKI,I CAN'T SAY MORE THAN THIS FOR TODAY,BUT WILL

COME BACK TOMORROW TO TALK ABOUT ANOTHER CONFUSING TOPIC NAMELY,THE

Shia-Sunni DEVIDE.SO UNTIL I TALK TO YOU GUYS AND GALS TOMORROW,I AM

WISSSSSSHHHHHHHIIIIINNNNGGGG ALL OF YOU A FANTASTIC Tobaski!!!!!!!!!!!



REGARDS BASSSS





--

SZDD'3Af





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 08:27:32 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Sanusi,



Thank you for the D'ua. Eid Mubarak to you and all the members.



May this day be full of blessings.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

---------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 14:47:03 +0200

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



BROTHER BASS! BRILLIANTLY SAID. ALL education IS ABOUT IS *W*I*S*D*O*M*,

AND YOU SURELY GOT THAT ONE. KEEP UP THE FAITH!!!



***HAPPY TOBASKI U'ALL***



::)))Abdou Oujimai







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 97 08:33:18 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe" <

To:

"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSION

Message-ID: <





>THE FARRAKAN CONFUSION!!!

>

>"IT IS NOT REQUIRED OF THEE TO SET THEM TO THE RIGHT PATH,BUT GOD SETS

>THEM ON THE RIGHT PATH WHOM HE PLEASETH"

>

>THE QURAN (CHPT.2)

>

>"IF IT HAD BEEN THY LORDS WILL, THEY WOULD ALL HAVE BELIEVED,ALL WHO ARE

>ON EARTH, WILT THOU THEN COMPEL MANKIND,AGAINST THEIR WILL,TO BELIEVE?"

>

>(CHPT.10)

>

>"SAY: THE TRUTH FROM YOUR LORD, LET HIM WHO WILL,BELIEVE, AND LET HIM

>WHO WILL REJECT(IT)"

So, evaluating a personality like

>Farrakan on the basis of his religion instead of his historical function

>as a Liberator of the person and dignity of the Black human being is at

>best ridiculous and ,at worst, infantile,saying nothing about those who

>robotically repeat to us the oppressor's

>propagander that he is a violent preacher of hate.Now,which is more

>violent and hateful,the ourageous poverty and wretchedness of thirty

>percent of the black people in the wealthiest country on this planet or

>the person who is preaching that it is immoral and that it must stop?!=20

>

..So,in addition to the fact that the

>Quran warned the Prophet against deciding who is or is not a moslem

>after they have accepted the fate,the survival issues of the black race

>cannot be held hostage by a religion that may or may not be sensitive to

>the unique struggle that we black people are engaged in.

>

>BECAUSE TODAY IS TOBASKI,I CAN'T SAY MORE THAN THIS FOR TODAY,BUT WILL

>COME BACK TOMORROW TO TALK ABOUT ANOTHER CONFUSING TOPIC NAMELY,THE

>Shia-Sunni DEVIDE.SO UNTIL I TALK TO YOU GUYS AND GALS TOMORROW,I AM

>WISSSSSSHHHHHHHIIIIINNNNGGGG ALL OF YOU A FANTASTIC Tobaski!!!!!!!!!!!

>

> REGARDS BASSSS

>

> =20

>--=20

>SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>



Well documented Bass



Thanks



EID MUBARAK TO ALL DEAR BROTHERS AND SISTERS



Numukunda(mba)











********************************************************************************



Numukunda Darboe

Chemistry Dept.

University of Mississippi

(601) 232 5143 Lab

ndarboe@olemiss.edu

Home Page at:





OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

GO REBELS!!!!!!!



********************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 97 08:38:54 EDT

From: "Numukunda Darboe" <

To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" <

Subject: EID

Message-ID: <



Does anyone know when the majority of the Gambia (especially Bansang) will

have Eid? I am thinking some already had, but as you all know there is

always a controversy in the Gambia as to when to have the Eid.



Thank you



Numukunda(mba)











********************************************************************************



Numukunda Darboe

Chemistry Dept.

University of Mississippi

(601) 232 5143 Lab

ndarboe@olemiss.edu

Home Page at:





OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONS

GO REBELS!!!!!!!



********************************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 08:30:29 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: menengitis

Message-ID: <



Dear Friends, I wish to put a question to the group regarding the menengitis

outbreak in Gambia. Does anyone know what type of menengitis is involved? Is

it viral or bacterial; what is the particiular strain? I'm returning to Gambia

at the end of May and would like to be as informed as possible regarding the

situation. Feel free to reply to my personal address:

fox_steven@venus.nmhu.edu



And may all of my brothers and sisters have a great tobasci.

Peace and love,

Steve



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 17:35:22 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Abdou Gibba wrote:

>

> BROTHER BASS! BRILLIANTLY SAID. ALL education IS ABOUT IS *W*I*S*D*O*M*,

> AND YOU SURELY GOT THAT ONE. KEEP UP THE FAITH!!!

>

> ***HAPPY TOBASKI U'ALL***

>

> ::)))Abdou Oujimai



ABDOU!!

THANK YOU MY VERY GOOD FRIEND DOWN THERE! AN ENJOYABLE TOBASKI TO YOU

AND YOUR LOVED ONES.



REGARDS BASSSSS!!!

--

SZDD'3Af







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 12:32:36 -0400

From: ANNIE BITTAYE <

To:

Subject: Inappropriate Mail -Reply

Message-ID: <



Hi Raye,

I see that you are getting a little bit mad with

Latir about the listings, but don't worry about it

everything will be alright.

So how are you doing in school? Making all A's

as usual, thats great just keep it up. This is my

junior year, hopefully I will graduate in May 1998

with a double major in Mathematics and Computer

science.

Do you hear from Pap and Jaine? we always

communicate through e-mail. I think that is so

great for us (old classmates) to stay in touch.

Well, I think I will stop hear until I hear from

you and I wish you all the best in your career. hope

to hear from you soon.

Bye

Annie.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 11:56:13 -0500 (EST)

From: "YAYA S. SISAY" <

To:

Subject: Re: New member and Eid Mubarak

Message-ID: <



Waz-up yall! my name is Yaya Sisay and am from Pipe-line. am

currently a student at Wabash College in Crawfordsville Indiana. I've

been here for quite a long time with no contacts from Gambian student

what so ever. Anyway I went to high School here and am now a freshman

at Wabash. Perphaps, it not a familiar place for most Gambians as

there are only two of us here. I'll be open to any kind of mail so

feel free to write!

Peace!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 22:15:56 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970417211837.AAA32978@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Paul Williams has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Paul, please send an introduction of yourself to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu







Regards

Momodou Camara



*********************************************************************

EID MUBARAK - ( TOBASKI GREETINGS TO ALL)

*********************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 18:45:36 -0400 (EDT)

From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u <

To: Senessie Turay <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I'ld just like to wish everyone a very happy Eid Mubarak!!! and many more

to come. May Allah guide us onto the right paths and bless us all.

Ancha.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 21:22:04 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Inappropriate Mail -Reply

Message-ID: <



All,



Will you please refrain from sending personal message to the entire group. Its really inappropriate, its been discussed over and over again. Please contact any list manager for private addresses and we'll be more than happy to provide it.



cheers,



Sarian



> From

> Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 12:32:36 -0400

> From: ANNIE BITTAYE <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Inappropriate Mail -Reply

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Hi Raye,

> I see that you are getting a little bit mad with

> Latir about the listings, but don't worry about it

> everything will be alright.

> So how are you doing in school? Making all A's

> as usual, thats great just keep it up. This is my

> junior year, hopefully I will graduate in May 1998

> with a double major in Mathematics and Computer

> science.

> Do you hear from Pap and Jaine? we always

> communicate through e-mail. I think that is so

> great for us (old classmates) to stay in touch.

> Well, I think I will stop hear until I hear from

> you and I wish you all the best in your career. hope

> to hear from you soon.

> Bye

> Annie.

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 00:36:46 -0400 (EDT)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: Re: Inappropriate Mail -Reply

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hey Annie,

Actually, I was not that mad.....but I just thought

it was rather inappropriate......

It's great that you're almost done.....So, have you decided

yet what you'll be doing after graduating... thinking of going

to grad. sch?

You're right.....it's good that we keep in touch.... I

did send Jaine an email, but I think it was right before he left

for the break and might not have gotten it......Pap, I have not

heard from in a while.... he used to call me when I was in Jersey

but I've not heard from him in a while..... you could give me his

e-mail...... I have to go now..... I'll talk to you later... and

by the way Eid-Mubarak.







**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* Internet:

* *

* Quote *

* ----- *

* "If you watch a game, it's fun. If you play it, *

* it's recreation. If you work at it, it's golf." *

Bob Hope *

**************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 21:48:16 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



All,



Omar Janneh has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro to the group.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 22:04:32 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Inappropriate Mail -Reply

Message-ID: <



Correction! list manager should be subscription manager.



Sarian



> From sarian@ns Thu Apr 17 21:26:16 1997

> Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 21:22:04 -0700

> From: sarian@ns (Sarian Loum)

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Inappropriate Mail -Reply

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> All,

>

> Will you please refrain from sending personal message to the entire group. Its really inappropriate, its been discussed over and over again. Please contact any list manager for private addresses and we'll be more than happy to provide it.

>

> cheers,

>

> Sarian

>

> > From

> > Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 12:32:36 -0400

> > From: ANNIE BITTAYE <

> > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> > Subject: Inappropriate Mail -Reply

> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

> >

> > Hi Raye,

> > I see that you are getting a little bit mad with

> > Latir about the listings, but don't worry about it

> > everything will be alright.

> > So how are you doing in school? Making all A's

> > as usual, thats great just keep it up. This is my

> > junior year, hopefully I will graduate in May 1998

> > with a double major in Mathematics and Computer

> > science.

> > Do you hear from Pap and Jaine? we always

> > communicate through e-mail. I think that is so

> > great for us (old classmates) to stay in touch.

> > Well, I think I will stop hear until I hear from

> > you and I wish you all the best in your career. hope

> > to hear from you soon.

> > Bye

> > Annie.

> >

> >

>



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 16:06:27 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: AHAD:EID Greetings - Eid-ul-Adha 1417

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-84-494076250-78679:#1211105280"



---84-494076250-78679:#1211105280

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Eid Mubarak to all Gambia-l netters!



Lamin.

---84-494076250-78679:#1211105280

Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822



Received: from majordomo.pobox.com (majordomo.pobox.com [208.210.124.23]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id PAA19064 for <

Received: (qmail 7446 invoked by alias); 18 Apr 1997 06:25:50 -0000

Delivered-To:

Received: (qmail 7439 invoked by uid 516); 18 Apr 1997 06:25:49 -0000

Date: 18 Apr 1997 06:25:49 -0000

Message-ID: <

From:

Cc: recipient.list.not.shown:;

subject: AHAD:EID Greetings - Eid-ul-Adha 1417

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

Reply-To:

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





|| || o ||

_o_,_\ ,;: .'_o_\ ,;: (_|_;: _o_,_,_,_;

( .. / (_) / ( .





/ | _ \ | | |

_o_\_,_;_(_ ,o _\;__,_,_,_; :

( .. (



| /|

|\ || , ,

|/ || /| //

* * * || || || //

_ \ || ___ __ || ____, || //

//\_____/\// |/ /===\ __/// || //==/ || //

_\#'=====/\/ ' \\_// //''' \\__\\_, || ((

| .// | // || +====/ || \ |\// \\_// || | |\__//

\/ \_/ || |\ //=\/

|/ \\__//

' \__/

*

____

/===// |

/\_/\____________/\____/|

\/=/\============/ \==//

| //

\\/ / * * *

\_/







MAY ALLAH ACCEPT FROM US AND YOU !!!





EID GREETINGS



May Allah Strengthen our Emaan and Increase our Knowledge of his Deen.

May he also guide all of us to, and help us to stay on, the Correct Path

- Aameen.





Was-Salaam Alaikum



AHAD - Owners







Tell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!

To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)

to

ahad' (in the body) to





---84-494076250-78679:#1211105280--



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 10:30:15 +0200

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970418093301.AAA32202@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Mactar Sagne has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Mactar, please send an introduction of yourself to

gambia-l@u.washington.edu







Regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 97 14:08:32 PDT

From: "Mactar sagne" <

To:

"The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; X-MAPIextension=".TXT"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Assalamou aley koum,

My name is then Mactar Sagne, I am senegalese man (senegabian man).

I am studing in Italy at the University of Parme. I look for on water

resource.

I have seen some interessing forward messages from your list and i

subscribe

me.

I am sorry of my english which is not very well.

Good day for all.



Mactar Sagne Universita' di Parma, Dipartimento di Scienze della Terra,

Viale delle Scienze, 78, 43100 Parma Italy.

Tel: 0039/521/905354

Fax: 0039/521/905305



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 15:06:10 +0000

From: "SISSOHO EM" <

To:

Subject: THE WILL OF GOD?!

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



EID MUBARAK TO ALL

Friends I am troubled by the tragedy that accured in Saudi Arabia.

I extend my sympathies to anyone who has lost a relative. Many moslems

will doubtless say it was the will of god. I know of muslims whose

ambition is to die in the Holy Land. But surely not in these

circumstances.



Was the tragedy the will of God?!. As good muslims we are taught to

accept whatever is our fate. Let me give you an example. Suppose a

group of Gambia-1 members hired a coach to go on a trip somewhere.



As we go along the interstate highway we stoped at a service station

to change a tyre. The tyre was successfully changed but the mechanic

"forgot" to replace three of the five nuts that where suppose to hold

the wheel in place.



Inevitabely as we travelled along the wheel spurn off, the coach turned

over, a few people got killed and some got injured. Was this the will

of God??



I will call it NEGLIGENCE. A few years a go another tragedy occurred

in Saudi . This one was in a tunnel inside a mountain, the

ventilation had failed and as a result of an accident, a pile-up

ensued and again many people died.



Are we going to blame Saudi incompetence for this fire or the will of

god? Was the possibility of a fire not forseeable? Was the fire not

preventable with appropriate safety measures?

Somebody please help!!

respecfully Edrisa.

forgot



Edrisa M.sissoho

*********************

London House

Mecklenburgh Square

London WC 1N 2AB

0171 837 888 ext 2349

***************************

"ALLIS VOLANS PROPRIS*



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 16:00:29 GMT0BST

From: "N.JARJU" <

To:

Subject: Re: THE WILL OF GOD?!

Message-ID: <



Assalamu Alaikum Brothers in Islam,



May Allah accept our Eid prayers and grant us longer lives and good

health to withess many more to come. May peace, progress,

stability and understanding across ethnicity and religions ever reign

in our beloved country, neghbourhoods and entire region.



I know many must have missed the joy we spaend with our families and

friends in the traditional style; but it is because of worthy

ventures. May Allah accept our deeds and help of succeed in our

endeavours in these foreign lands. Amen.



Now to you Mr. Sissoko, negligence, forgetfulness, etc. are all work

of the human mind. My question is: Who controls this mind? For how

many years have cooking been taking place during the Hajj?



If the first question can be answered correctly, then I am of the

opinion that it would be possible to avoid forgetfulness. Please

Brothers we learn from lessons; which atimes could be bitter. Some

are blaming the Saudi government but I do not share that opinion for

now until if the incidence continues to repeat itself.



May Allah have mercy on their souls and accept their Hajj. Amen.



I wish you all well.



Thanx,

Nyaks.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 12:16:40 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Maternal mortality in Africa

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



GL,



Below is some information that might interest some of you



.......Read on........



************************************************************

> > Maternal mortality: shrouded in a 'conspiracy of silence'

> > ---------------------------------------------------------

> >

> > By Margaret A. Novicki

> >

> > More than 600 women die in pregnancy or childbirth in

> > sub-Saharan Africa every day -- or 219,000 a year -- compared

> > to eight a day, or 3,000 in Europe. This startling fact, plus

> > the finding that 20 per cent more women worldwide than

> > previously thought, or 585,000, die each year of maternal

> > causes, are among the key issues addressed in UNICEF's

> > Progress of Nations 1996 report. In its fourth year of

> > publication, the report measures countries' progress on the

> > goals agreed to at the 1990 World Summit for Children.

> >

> > While the 1996 edition, in examining trends in maternal

> > mortality and morbidity, concentrates on women as women rather

> > than as protectors of children, it also points out that the

> > implications of these trends for children are significant.

> > About half of infant deaths occur in the first month of life,

> > most of those in the first week, while many lives could have

> > been saved by safe births and appropriate care in pregnancy

> > and childbirth. There is therefore "a considerable overlap"

> > between action needed to protect women and that needed to

> > protect newborns.

> >

> > Shrouded in "a conspiracy of silence," women's lack of access

> > to modern obstetric care has meant that over 140,000 pregnant

> > women worldwide die of haemorrhaging; about 75,000 die from

> > self-inflicted abortions; another 75,000 die in the

> > convulsions of eclampsia; 100,000 die of sepsis infections

> > from an unhealed uterus or retained placenta; and another

> > 40,000 die from obstructed labour. For every woman who dies,

> > an additional 30 incur hidden injuries, infections and

> > disabilities which often go untreated and cause lifelong,

> > debilitating pain.

> >

> > The Progress of Nations notes that little attention

> > traditionally has been given to maternal mortality and

> > morbidity because they are seen as a "women's problem" and

> > women are conditioned "not to complain, but to cope."

> > The powerlessness of poor women in many societies causes them

> > to suffer in silence rather than defy cultural norms and

> > traditions, some of which contribute to pregnancy's costly

> > toll.

> >

> > Calling maternal deaths both "a tragedy for individual

> > families" and "an indicator of the wider tragedy of neglect"

> > of women's lives and needs, UNICEF notes that beyond simply

> > improving health in developing countries via prevention and

> > awareness campaigns, priority must be placed on providing

> > every pregnant woman with access to modern obstetric care in

> > a health unit or hospital.

> >

> > While it is important to put resources into high-quality

> > family planning and prenatal care, proper training of birth

> > attendants, and the identification of high-risk pregnancies,

> > these measures alone will have little impact on the overall

> > death toll if modern care is not available on time to the 15

> > per cent of pregnancies that require it.

> >

> > UNICEF stresses that such care is affordable even in the

> > largest and poorest nations, which usually have health units

> > and district hospitals that, with minimum upgrading, can

> > provide needed obstetric care. Reducing maternal deaths and

> > injuries, the report says, is "therefore not a matter

> > of possibilities but of priorities." At the end of the 20th

> > century, the world is guilty of "a colossal failure of

> > imagination" if it fails to address this key health issue.

> >

> > [Note: Statistics from the Progress of Nations report are

> > available on the UNICEF web site at

> >

> > ************************************************************



================================================================



-Moe





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 13:08:17 -0700

From: "Aaron Kofi Aboagye" <

To: "George Atubiga" <

"Mark Allen" <

Subject: Fw: (Fwd) Read me: very important

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







----------

> From: F.Y.Kumah <

> To:

> Subject: (Fwd) Read me: very important

> Date: Friday, April 18, 1997 6:24 AM

>

> Forwarded message:

> From: "Josette van Muijden" <FEW5/JMUIJDEN>

> To: #graduate, #few4/phd, #few4/faculty

> Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 08:52:01 MET

> Subject: Read me: very important

>

> Anyone who receives this must send it to as many people as you can.

> It is

> essential that this problem be reconciled as soon as possible. A few

> hours

> ago, someone opened an E-mail that had the subject heading of

> "AOL4FREE.COM".

> Within seconds of opening it, a window appeared and began to display

> all his

> files that were being deleted. He immediately shut down his computer,

> but it

> was too late. This virus wiped him out. It ate the Anti-Virus

> Software that

> comes with the Windows '95 Program along with F-Prot AVS. Neither was

> able

> to detect it. Please be careful and send this to as many people as

> possible,

> so maybe this new virus can be eliminated.>>

>

> DON'T OPEN E-MAIL NOTING "AOL4FREE"

>

>

> VIRUS ALERT!!!

>

> Be aware that there are letters going around that you have won free

> Aol

> until 1998....or AOL 4 free...... PLEASE DELETE...... contains a

> virus that

> will wipe out your harddrive...... after you download and it

> executes.....

>

> SUBJECT AREA OF EMAIL....... CONGRATULATIONS! You are a WINNER!

>

> SUBJECT AREA OF EMAIL.......AOL 4 Free - Get AOL For Free

>

> SENDERS................................Matthews27 or VPVVPPVVP

>

> WARN YOUR FRIENDS

> **~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~****~~**~~**~~**~~**

>

> Francis Y. Kumah

> CentER for Economic Research

> Tilburg University

> P. O. Box 90153

> 5000 LE Tilburg

> The Netherlands

>

> Phone +31 13 466 2678

> Fax +31 13 466 3066

>

> My Home Page:

> http://cwis.kub.nl/~few5/center/phd_stud/kumah/home.HTM

>

> **~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~****~~**~~**~~**~~**



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 14:12:59 CST

From: "Barry Omar" <

To:

Subject: Act of GOD or saudi incompetence ????

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Hi you all Believers,

These past day it's been a very tragic moment for many

muslims especially for those who lost their lives in

HOLY place of MECCA and their families.My sympathy to all

of those people.What Iam about to say is not an opinion,

but a simple fact.We all muslims believed in the QU'RAN,

but most of us do not follow the QU'RAN.For example I quote



"HAJJ SHALL BE OBSERVED IN THE SPECIFIED MONTHS.

WHOEVER SETS OUT TO OBSERVED HAJJ SHALL ========

REFRAIN FROM SEXUAL INTERCOURSE, MIScellany, AND

ARGUMENTS THROUGHOUT HAJJ.WHATEVER GOOD YOU DO,

GOD IS FULLY AWARE THEREOF.AS YOU PREPARE YOUR

PROVISION FOR THE JOURNEY, THE PROVISION IS

RIGHTEOUSNESS.YOU SHALL OBSERVE ME,O YOU WHO

POSSESS INTElLIGENCE."

2:197 (AL-BAQARAH)

THE FOUR MONTHS OF HAJJ (ZUL-HIJJAH,MUHARRAM, SAFAR & RABI I)



SO MY QUESTION IS, IF ALL MUSLIM BELIEVES IN THE QU'RAN AND

THE QU'RAN STATED HAJJ CAN BE PERFORM IN SPECIFIED (MONTHS)

NOT MENTIONING TEN DAYS.ARE THESE MUSLIMS FOLLOWING THE -------

THE QU'RAN ??? .THE PROBLEM IS OVERCROWDING WHICH THE

SAUDI AUTHORITY DO NOT WANT TO ADDRESS,BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANT

TO LOOSE THEIR ECONOMIC GAIN DURING HAJJ PERIOD.THE ONLY REASON

WHY SAUDI IS NOT RECEIVING BAD PRESS, IS BECAUSE MOST MUSLIMS

ARE FATALISTS WHO BELIEVED WHATEVER HAPPENED IS AN ACT OF GOD

AS WE CAN SEE SOME OF THE POSTING ON GAMBIA L.



MY QUESTION TO THE FATALISTS.

IF WHATEVER HAPPENED IS AN ACT OF GOD,SHOULD WE

ACCEPT THE SITUATION IN OUR COUNTRY TO BE

WHAT IT IS SINCE IT IS AN ACT OF GOD?



OBARRY













------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 12:53:22 -0700 (PDT)

From: madiba saidy <

To:

Subject: SUMMER-Africa/Brazil> ProjDIRs/Interns ('97 & '98) (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Kind of late for this summer, but 1998 is just around the corner.



Good luck!



Prof. Mads.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

>From

Message-Id: <af7a6d8b00021004dc0a@[137.82.240.142]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 12:53:31 +0100

To:

From:

Subject: SUMMER-Africa/Brazil> ProjDIRs/Interns ('97 & '98)

X-Status:





>>>JOB ANNOUNCEMENT : 25 Project Director Positions

>>>

>>>Crossroads is now winding down recruitment for the Summer 1997 Prog in

>>>Africa and Brazil, and is now accepting applications for the Summer 1998

>>>Program.

>>>

>>>This may be of interest to those with interest in rainforest/ecology

>>>issues, international development and humanitarian work.

>>>

>>>CREDIT

>>>

>>>Interns/Volntrs usually arrange to receive academic credit - 7 to 15 units.

>>>_____________________________________________________________________

>>>

>>>C O U N T R I E S: Botswana, The Gambia, Ghana, Eritrea, Ivory Coast

>>> Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe

>>> Malawi, Ethiopia, Namibia, Guinea Bissau,

>>> and Brazil (in South America)

>>>_____________________________________________________________________

>>>

>>> S U M M E R J O B A N N O U N C E M E N T

>>>

>>> A F R I C A & B R A Z I L

>>>

>>>

>>>Position: P r o j e c t D i r e c t o r / G r o u p L e a d e r

>>>

>>> [Also, accepting Intern/Volntr Applications-college-age & up/all welcome]

>>>

>>>Director 26 years old & up; with experience or advance studies related

>>>Requisites to a Crossroads project or to development issues/concerns

>>>

>>> Professionals, faculty, staff, students, persons with

>>> skills - all interested are encouraged

>>>

>>> Canadians, Americans, others, WELCOME

>>>

>>>Location: 18 Countries in Africa, plus Brazil

>>>

>>>Duration: June 16 - August 12 (tentative dates)

>>>

>>>Director All travel and living expenses will be covered,

>>>Pay: plus you will receive an honorarium/stipend

>>>

>>>DEADLINE: Recruitment for the Summer 1997 Program is now winding down

>>> Applications for Summer 1998 are now being accepted

>>>

>>>Organization: Operation Crossroads-Africa & Brazil

>>> 475 Riverside Dr., Suite 1366

>>> NY, NY 10027

>>> A Non-Profit 501(C)(3) Organization

>>>

>>>Co-Sponsors: Various UN Programs, NGO's, Ministries [Health, Education,

>>> etc.], WHO, Int'l Econ Dev Orgs, Medical Schools, Local

>>> Hospitals, Clinics & Grassroots Organizations

>>>

>>>Contact: International Projects/Overseas Programs

>>> Tel: 212-870-2106

>>>

>>>E-mail: <

>>>

>>>OnLine Info: E-Mail to <

>>> & in the Subject Field, type either:

>>>

>>> 1- "SEND DIRECTOR/LEADER PACKET" [26 yrs & up w/ leadership skills]

>>> or

>>> 2- "SEND PACKET FOR VOLs/INTERNS" [all welcome; college-age & up]

>>> Crossroads helps Volunteers/Interns raise needed funds;

>>> Early application is essential

>>>

>>>Website:

>>> (here, find brochure, application, information, etc.,

>>> OBTAINABLE ALSO BY E-MAIL-see above)

>>>

>>>========================================================================

>>> P R O J E C T D I R E C T O R S / L E A D E R S

>>>========================================================================

>>>

>>>If you have experience in a field related to a Crossroads project, and

>>>a strong interest in Africa and in team work, pls contact the organization.

>>>

>>>As a Project Director/Group Leader, you will be in charge of

>>>10 to 14 Volunteers/Interns (who will be professionals, students,

>>>researchers, non-students and others, all ages), usually in a rural

>>>community or village setting. This is an intense living, learning

>>>and work experience.

>>>

>>>________________________________________________________________________

>>>

>>>Multi-disciplinary Projects

>>>

>>> Nursing * Medicine * Clinical * Primary Care * Rainforest * Ecology

>>> Health * Social Sciences * Nutrition * Education * Econ & Comm Dev

>>> Gender Issues * Wildlife * Anthropology * Water & Sanitation * Folklore

>>> Agriculture * Dist Lrng * Ethnomusicology * Dance * Computer Literacy

>>> Construction of Clinics, Libraries, Homes * Traditional Medicine

>>> Human Rights * Land tenure issues * Work camps * Living in villages

>>>

>>> 200 - 250 Volunteers & 20 - 25 Projects

>>> __________________________________________________________________________

>>>

>>>BRAZIL: Land Tenure Reform/Settlement Communities/Rainforest-Ecology

>>>

>>> << B A H I A >>

>>>

>>>

>>>This project with multiple objectives is in the Mata Atlantica (Coastal

>>>Forest) area in the Southern Cone of the State of Bahia. This is where

>>>local poor communities are struggling to gain access to land via

>>>articulated political effort.

>>>

>>>There are over a dozen officially recognized Land Reform Settlemnts in this

>>>region, where former landless peasants are striving to promote efforts

>>>to save the remnants of this unique patch of rich, bio-diverse forest, as

>>>well as to secure their access to land by changing the parameters of Land

>>>Tenure in that area.

>>>

>>>We have been contacted by leaders of these communities seeking help with

>>>the various projects they deem vital. These projects will deal with

>>>Reforestation, Human Rights, Youth Development, Education & Training,

>>>Primary Care and Health, as well as Ecological issues.

>>>_________________________________________________________________________

>>>

>>> Crossroads, cited by JF Kennedy as the model used for the Peace Corps

>>> Celebrating 40 yrs of service by 10,000 Volunteers

>>> A Non-Profit/Private 501(C)(3) Organization - Since 1957

>>>

>>> Website:

>>> E-Mail: <

_____________________

University Services

International Internships



--

"I have been smoking for 40 years. It helps my music. Indian Hemp is not a

drug, it is grass".



Fela.



"You called Indian Hemp grass but isn't it animals that eat grass"



Maj. Gen. Musa Bamaiyi (Nigeria's DEA czar).





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 14:15:34 -0500

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Re: you are right, EDI!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



EDi, i think you are perfectly right in attributing the soon-to-be-normal

occurrence of casualties during the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia to some kind

of NEGLIGENCE by the Saudi authorities. In recent years the magnitude and

number of casualties has been so grave and frequent that people ought to

reconsider (i don't mean boycotting the Hajj, 'cos that is a religious

obligation) and ask the appropriate questions about what could be done to

prevent future incidents as well as what could have been done to prevent

past accidents (if they were accidents at all). Personally, i suspect some

kind of sabotage. Otherwise why does it continue to occur during the Hajj

season?

Whatever the reason, i think the Saudis are using this religious

occasion to bolster their tourism revenue. There should be a cap on the

maximum number of people who should be granted visas to perform the Hajj,

based on the tensile strength of the bridges, and other media of

transportation within Saudi. It wouldn't make too much sense for 7 million

people to make the Hajj when accomodation can only be provided for 6

million. The point here is that the Saudis are driven by greed and not an

observance of religious belief.

Some may argue that my view on this is a little bit too radical, given

the fact that this is a requirement that every able muslim must do at least

once in their lifetime, and so the Saudis do not have a right to determine

who performs the Hajj and who doesn't. The fact of the matter though is that

God judges our responsibility. We cannot just continue doing things the old

fashioned way. Just like culture, i think religion is dynamic (subject to

change) as well. If the circumstances that led to the institutionalisation

of the belief has changed, the rules must also be changed to cater for the

present. What i mean is that when God gave this assignment to muslims, the

means of transportation were very remote and so the number of people who

could make the pilgrimage annually were very few because it took months, or

even years to get to Saudi, depending on ones place of residence. Since this

is no longer true, some checks and balances have to be put in place to

foster the safety of all the pilgrims.

Thanks everyone and goodluck.

It's Tamsir.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 18 Apr 97 16:06:05 EDT

From: mamadi corra <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: tobaski

Message-ID: <



A Tobaski greetings to you all!!!

I hope all of you had a joyous tobaski. I pra

y that the rest of the year be prosperous for all of us. By the way, "Salibo"

to all; send me by salibo.

Peace

Mamadi



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 06:05:37 PDT

From: "Sirra Ndow" <

To:

Subject: Re: Nigeria: The Ogoni Oppression Report (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text/plain









>Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 01:06:29 -0400 (EDT)

>From:

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: Re: Nigeria: The Ogoni Oppression Report (fwd)

>

>

>Dear Gambia L,

>

>I have read through a lot of your comments about shell company and the

>nigerian saga. I very much understand that shell is out to maximise it's

>profits for it's shareholders.

>

>So the cheaper the production cost to them the better to shell. This is also

>supported by the fact the nigerian goverment does not have very strong or

>strict enviromental rules and regulations.

>

>This allows such comapanys in the oil industry to produce the oil as much as

>they want with no conssideration to the ecological surronding.

>

>However shell also drills oil in northern part of united kingdom. But they

>are oblige by law to invest a certain portion of thier profits to

>enviromental causes. This includes turning old oil fields into parks. And any

>tree that is killed requires shell to finance the planting of three young

>trees.

>

>When this matter was put to a shell manager in uk, his reply was that "SHELL

>FOLLOWS ALL REGULATIONS OF ANY COUNTRY THEY OPERATE IN"

>

>This may be that the nigerian govt, has let shell loose to what it wants with

>no consideration for the enviroment.

>

>We can all blame shell, but we should also understand that shell is not the

>lesgislator in nigeria. And if those CORRUPT POLITICIANS STACK THIER BANK

>ACCOUNTS WITH KICKBACKS FROM SHELL, SHELL WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN NIGERIA

>AS FAR AS THE GOVT KEEPS A BLIND EYE ON SHELL PRODUCTION POLICIES.

>

>

>So the nigerian govt should take most of the blame about shellgate.

>

>------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>---------------------------------------------

>" IT IS PERFECTLY LEGAL TO AVIOD REGULATIONS, BUT IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO

>EVADE REGULATIONS"

>------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>---------------------------------------------

>

>M0MODOU JAGANA

>MJagana@aol.com







It is true that the Nigerian Government sholud carry most of the blame for the

Ogoni problem and others like that, at least in my opinion but it is also

important to note that Shell does not have a good track record in these matter

as well, whether in Africa or the rest of the world. In fact, at their Annual

General Meeting next month, some of it's shareholders intent to put this matter

forward. They want Shell to be more committed to these issues than they are

but unfortunately, this group is a minority and Shell (the Exceutive) does not

wish to go that way, at least not yet.





Sirra Ndow





======================================================================

sirra@hotmail.com

======================================================================





---------------------------------------------------------

Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at

---------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 12:53:45 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



THIS IS KIND OF A LATE NOTICE



TO ALL THOSE IN THE WASHINGTON METRO AREA, MUSA NGUM IS HAVING A PLAY-BACK

SESSION AT THE SLIGO-DENNIS COMMUNITY CENTER 10200 SLIGO CREEK PARKWAY, TODAY,

19 APRIL AT 6:00PM TO 11:00 PM. PLEASE COME AND SUPPORT YOUR SENEGAMBIAN

BROTHER. DONATIONS ARE $10:00



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 16:27:55 -0400

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii



Do you know if Musa Ngum will be in the New York City area anytime soon?



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 13:50:37 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Yes, Latir. He will head back to New York either tomorrow or Monday. He will

be in the Washington area, again, in May for the ALD celebrations.



soffie



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 15:58:01 -0500 (EST)

From: "Ousman G." <

To:

Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION

Message-ID: <

MIME-version: 1.0

Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-transfer-encoding: 7BIT



Soffie,



Do you know when exactly in May will he back in the Washington area?



Thanks,



Ousman



> Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 13:50:37 -0700

> From:

> Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> Reply-to:



> Yes, Latir. He will head back to New York either tomorrow or Monday. He will

> be in the Washington area, again, in May for the ALD celebrations.

>

> soffie

>

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%

Ousman Gajigo

Morris Hall 107

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

(phone): 765 361 7096

Fax: 765 361 6295

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 14:58:05 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: Utah NOW's 1997 keynote speaker--a polygamist wife! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

MIME-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



I thought this might interest some of you, in light of the recent

discussion about polygamy.....Ylva



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 12:44:56 -0700 (PDT)

From: Thomas Murphy <

To: Anthropology Department <

Subject: Utah NOW's 1997 keynote speaker--a polygamist wife! (fwd)







http://www.sltrib.com/041997/nation_w/12109.htm



NOW Guest Calls Polygamy Ultimate Feminist Lifestyle



BY PATTY HENETZ

THE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE

=A0=A0=A0

=A0=A0=A0 In the 26 years since the Utah chapter of the National Organizati=

on

for Women was organized, the group has been ever ready to rumble on

women's rights and roles in a male-dominated society.

=A0=A0=A0 At this year's NOW conference May 3 in Salt Lake City, the keynot=

e

speaker will be a polygamist's wife: Elizabeth Joseph, one of eight

women married to preeminent Utah patriarch Alex Joseph.

=A0=A0=A0 What hath NOW wrought?

=A0=A0=A0 ''Familial units are evolving. We like to have open minds,'' says

NOW chapter spokeswoman Anna Maria Straight. ''We want to do away with=20

stereotypes. Here's a woman who is outside the circle of discussion.

Let's bring her in.''

=A0=A0=A0 Elizabeth Joseph says her 23-year marriage embodies the ultimate

feminist lifestyle. ''People say to me, 'You have one-eighth of a

husband.' I say, 'No, I have eight times the husband.' He learns from

all of us.''

=A0=A0=A0 The Josephs, whose marriages are private contracts, long have bee=

n

objects of curiosity as they have practiced their own brand of

polygamous politics from their southern Utah desert enclave in Big

Water, an hour east of Kanab. The family makes up about 10 percent of

the town's population. Alex Joseph has served as mayor; Elizabeth and

Delinda Joseph have worked for the town. Besides the eight wives still=20

living with him, Alex had a dozen other brief marriages and one that

ended in divorce after 20 years. He has 21 children and 27

grandchildren.

=A0=A0=A0 Polygamy Lives On: Like it or not, polygamy has delineated Utah

history. The Mormon Church custom was an affront to 19th-century

Americans, who withheld statehood until the doctrine was dumped. But

though the church ban happened more than a century ago, jokes about Utah=20

with polygamist punch lines -- and the practice itself -- live on,

titillating Puritan sensibilities. One man and all those women? Hoo,

boy.

=A0=A0=A0 On the other hand, those eight Joseph women effectively have=20

rendered seven men superfluous, underscoring how few men are necessary=20

to perpetuate the species. Now that is a feminist challenge to

patriarchy.

=A0=A0=A0 ''Men who are afraid of women could never make it in our

lifestyle,'' Elizabeth Joseph says. ''Alex is just a fan of women.''

=A0=A0=A0 Though she no longer practices law, Elizabeth Joseph's involvemen=

t

in divorce cases showed her how the pressures of monogamy flattened many=20

marriages. People who loved each other and otherwise were compatible

killed their affection with quarrels or affairs. In their marriage,

Joseph says, ''Alex might bring home the 25-year-old secretary. But he's=20

not cleaning out his closet.''

=A0=A0=A0 She figures that 80 percent of her time with her husband is share=

d

with at least one other person -- ''We have more fun in a group,'' --

and she shares a house not with her husband, but with one of the other=20

wives. ''Any kind of roommate situation can drive you nuts,'' Joseph

says. ''It's nice to have a relationship where you're not compromising=20

over toothpaste caps and toilet lids.''

=A0=A0=A0 And if you want more evidence of how polygamy works for women, ch=

eck

out women's magazines, she says.

=A0=A0=A0 ''They all are about juggling family and career. I've met women w=

ho

have decided they are going to the top in their career and decided not=20

to have families and resented the heck out of a system that made them

make that choice,'' Joseph says. ''In my family, we share

responsibilities and have more freedom. My daughter's day care is at

home.''

=A0=A0=A0 And while she has to make lunch dates weeks in advance with her

monogamous friends, her ''seven friends at home are immediately

available,'' she says.

=A0=A0=A0 ''We're really a support group to one another in every facet of o=

ur

lives, particularly in our marriages.''

=A0=A0=A0 The NOW conference will be May 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at

Westminster College. The fee is $30, or attendees may pay on a sliding=20

scale.









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 22:34:15 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <



Mr. Betts wrote about Gambian lawyers' fear of marabouts etc. I think that

aside from this, there is also the fact that a Gambian magistrate would

probably be subject to a lot of finger pointing if they preside over a case

and "God forbid" send someone's son or daughter to prison. The nature of

our society is such that some of the people would find it hard to view

such situations objectively and just accept that one is merely doing one's

job. This is unfortunately true of our society.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:01:28 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice denied

Message-ID: <



Hi everyone,

I hope l am not stepping on any toes here, but l'd like to address something

l've been observing. It seems that people tend to get rather emotional and

in some cases even downright belligerant in responding to comments etc

concerning the various topics debated on this Gambia-L. Correct me if l am

wrong, but l am under the impression that this is a forum for us to keep in

touch as well as engage in intelligent discussion, where everyone is

entitled to give their opinion. Surely , one can disagree with a statement

without putting the writer of such statement down.Let us debate with

intelligent words and a lot of respect for one another. When we disagree, let

us respond in such a way as to gently pass on some new insight that the

person we are responding to may have overlooked or didn't know. In this

manner, we will all continue to learn from one another.



Jabou.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:18:54 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Farakhan...

Message-ID: <



wassalaam.

Jabou



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 64

************************* Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 20:26:46 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 970415202510_1851313766@emout01.mail.aol.com Latir,You are quite right in your assesment that those who trnaslate jihad to meanviolence and killing are indeed misusing the concept, such as in suicidebombings and in the case of the Shi'ites in Iran. It is in this same mannerthat they have misconstrued many things in the Qu'ran, including some verymajor things such as Ali being the intended messenger instead of Mohammand(SAS). The very points that Bass insisted on defending all this while. I amglad that there are people out there in the ciberspace of the Gambia -L whoread and understand the true meanings of the glrious Qu'ran.Jabou------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 22:31:04 -0400From: Naffie Jammeh < nj368917@gwmail.kysu.edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: SUBSRIBING OF FRIENDS.Message-ID: < s35401ed.014@gwmail.kysu.edu HELLO GAMBIA-L,THIS IS NAFFIE. I AM A LISTED MEMBER OF GAMBIA-LAND WOULD LIKE YOU TO GET MY FRIEND LISTED TOO.HERNAME IS NDEY JABBIE NJ173949@GWMAIL.KYSU.EDU. HOPE TO HEAR FROM YOU SOON.PEACE.------------------------------Date: Tue, 15 Apr 1997 23:52:23 -0400 (EDT)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: List matters (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970415234458.12439B-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,Each time a list member's mail is rejected or undeliverable, anerror message is sent back to the list owners. Our previous policy was towait and hope that the member would come back online soon. With close to250 members and a near equivalent number of error messages generateddaily, this policy has become untenable.We henceforth will configure the list server to automaticallydelete people whose servers refuse to accept their mail as these errormessages frequently put us over our quota and waste resources and time. Toresubscribe, send mail to the subscription managers:(i) sarian.loum@eng.sun.com (ii) gndow@spelman.edu (iii) momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (iv) ASJanneh@aol.com It would also be very helpful if members were to address allmatters concerning subscription, unsubscription , etc, to the PRIVATEaddresses of the subscription managers instead of addressing them to thelist at large. This is because the list might be generating too manymessages for the comfort and tolerance of many members.Thank you and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A.TOURAYComputer ScienceColumbia UniversityNew York, NY 10027MY URL ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALAS, ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 08:34:33 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Some diversion!!!Message-ID: < 2.2.32.19970416063433.006b6270@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 13:49 15.04.97 -0400, LATIR wrote:>Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:>> It makes me wonder if the Minister Farrakhan topic is not some>> diversion from real gambia-l issues!!!>MBALDEH wrote:>"Try as I may to ignore this issue, I cannot but endorse Malanding>Jaiteh's comment that this debate on Farakhan is irrelevant to the>objectives of the Gambia list. When did the Nation of Islam become>central to the development of The Gambia or to that of Africa?>Intellectual discourse should be free and fruitful.">Since I am the one who somehow perpetuated this discussion, I will>apologize for wasting time that could have been spent on more relevant>issues as far as this group is concerned.>I will say though, that the discussion was an eye opener for me in that>I assumed that most Gambians would feel the same way I did about the if>not stronger. In a way, I have learnt a lot here, especially about how>Gambians feel about and what we feel is leadership. Having found it all>fruitful for the most part, I have noticed that the two of you are not>the only ones who feel this way so I will not comment on the issue any>further.MALANDING, BALDEH and LATIR! I might have shared your opinions at thebeginning of this discussion but having read comments on Farrakhan that Iwould only expect from guys like David Duke or what ever his name is, I amforced to believe that this topic is very relevant here. It demonstrates theignorance of our people even the "HIGHLY EDUCATED ONES" when it comes toissues like this. The way people perceive Farrakhan or the Nation of Islam,for me, is a test in our own backyards...CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME. The topicis relevant, its just the manner in which it's been discussed (by some)thatseemed to divert the real substance. Nonetheless, I understand and respectwhy anyone would distance him/herself from the discussion.Regards,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 00:00:05 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farakhan...Message-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970415222732.4343A-100000@talabah.iiu.my MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII agree with Mr. Mbai that Mr. Farrakhan is not a proper muslim, he isonly using that angle to garner support from the black mases. I was verymuch disappointed when I saw half of his entourage could not perform Zuhurprayer. In addition to that, he does not acknowledge Muhammad (P.b.u.h) as thelast seal of all the honourable messengers of Allah, he rather believesthat the door is still open. Mr. Far -away has gone to the extent ofpersonifying Allah as a black thing and misinterpreting some of theQuranic verses that talk about the origin of man to impress his blackmuslims. I don't accept his religious philosophy pertaining to God and thecreation of man. he's just another headless chicken in our midst, tryingto preach religion on a racial point of view. Inovators like him andQulam Ahmad ( the founder of the Ahmadiyyah movement) do not deserve to becalled Muslims for They need to be taught the basic fundamental beliefs ofIslam. Our religion is colour blind, we are from the same soul.Wassalam.Sanus------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 10:00:37 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Honourable Louis Farrakhan a Gambia citizen.(ForwardingMessage-ID: < 199704160957.KAA20566@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITyour question to me Mr Lat is " who the hell am I?" Well I amsimply the man you love to hate , the man who makes you realisewhat a knucklehead you are .Secondly , Icouldn't care less if don't reply to my mails but as faras I am concerned i will reply to any of your mails if it appearsrespondable. Just by saying that , you are telling me what to do andit is the same you telling me not to tell you what you know and don'tknow. look who's talking a.k.a JOHN BLAZE!!!!!!Lastly Mr. Knucklehead Downes-Thomas , thank you for wishing meluck in my career but you know what EAT A D-D-D-D-DI........!!!------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 07:48:50 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Senegalese Pilgrim Dies In Mina FireMessage-ID: < 3354BCA2.CF0@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiMy heart goes out to all those who lost a family member in thisdisaster. I prey that these are the only casualities from home.Lat************************************Senegalese Pilgrim Dies In Mina FireApr. 16, 1997David Musoke PANA CorrespondentDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - A Senegalese woman was among the 217 pilgrims ofother nationalities who died in a fireTuesday that swept through their tent city at Mina, near the holy Muslimcity of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.Senegal's commissioner for the pilgrimage, Rawane Mbaye, said Tuesdaythat two Senegalese pilgrims suffered burns and two others were hurt inthe stampede following the fire.Senegal's 4,000 pilgrims are grouped in four sites, pending theirtransport to the prayer at Mount Arafat, one of the many rites of thepilgrimage, where they will stay two days before returning to Mina.Mbaye said there was also significant material and human damage in thearea occupied by Iranian pilgrims where 25,000 tents were reportedlydestroyed.Saudi authorities said Tuesday that 800 were hurt in the incident. Twoyears ago, a similar fire killed three pilgrims and wounded 99 others inSaudi Arabia.Copyright 1997 The Panafrican News Agency. AllRights Reserved.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 08:06:16 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Meningitis in West AfricaMessage-ID: < 3354C0B8.46A@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiDoes anyone know more about these sad statistics.Lat*************************************************Meningitis in West AfricaGeneva (World Health Organization, April 13, 1997) - As at 11 April, atotal of 41 699 cases of meningitis with 4498 deaths had beenreported in Africa. These were mainly from countries in West Africawhere epidemics have continued to occur.Burkina Faso with 16 775 cases and 1953 deaths accounted for 40% ofthe cases reported this year,Ghana with 13 063 and 1191 deaths for 31% andMali with 6 119 cases and 587 deaths for 15%.Cases were also reported in:Benin (273 cases, 47 deaths),Gambia (856 cases, 119 deaths),Niger (1813 cases, 587 deaths),Rwanda (13 cases, 4 deaths),Senegal (13 cases, 4 deaths), andTogo (2619 cases, 360 deaths).Gambia, Ghana and Togo were less affected during the 1996 epidemicswhen Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria reported widespreadoutbreaks. Burkina Faso reported 42 129 cases, Mali 7254 and Niger 16145 cases in 1996.Nigeria, which reported 77 089 cases in 1996, has not yet reportedcases during 1997.Distributed via Africa News Online.Copyright 1997------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 08:27:14 -0400From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Power of WordsMessage-ID: < 199704161222.IAA27490@news.prc.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain"A murderer only takes the life of the parent and leaves his characteras a goodly heritage to his children, while the slanderer takes away hisgoodly reputation and leaves him a living monument to his childrens'disgrace."Words can lead to love but they can also lead to hatred and terriblepain. Quite simply, words are powerful and should be used ethically.What I am trying to say is that when words are used to humiliateanother, publicly, one can never fully undo the damage. It is like afterhaving plucked the feathers of a chicken, scatter the feathers aroundthe world and later attempt to gather all those feathers to put thechicken together again. Impossible, would you not say! So, I willreiterate Steven's quote of Kung - "Believe as you will but seek thecommonality that defines our interdependence."How can we not win with that attitude.Thanks -Soffie------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 15:51:20 +0200From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: MeningitisMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970416135120Z-1164@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, like Latir Downes- Thomas I would be glad if any of you haveany idea, why this very dangerous disease spreads so dramatically inWest-Africa right now. There was a message on Gambia - L a month ago,which I was about to comment. But now I=B4m really afraid. In Denmarkpeople is still very frightened when a case is reported in theneighbourhood, even it=B4s very seldom that it leads to death orneurology-caused handicaps because of very quick and professioneltreatment. If the news will be spread I=B4m sure many danish tourists =willcancel their tour to The Gambia.Asbj=F8rn NordamLat*************************************************Meningitis in West AfricaGeneva (World Health Organization, April 13, 1997) - As at 11 April, a=20total of 41 699 cases of meningitis with 4498 deaths had been=20reported in Africa. These were mainly from countries in West Africa=20where epidemics have continued to occur.=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 10:40:22 -0400 (EDT)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Inappropriate MailMessage-ID: < 199704161440.KAA26658@acmex.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList members:I don't understand why such a message could not be sent tothe personal address of the individual concerned.I believe it's rather ridiculous to have such petty bickering goingon the list.> your question to me Mr Lat is " who the hell am I?" Well I am> simply the man you love to hate , the man who makes you realise> what a knucklehead you are .> Secondly , Icouldn't care less if don't reply to my mails but as far> as I am concerned i will reply to any of your mails if it appears> respondable. Just by saying that , you are telling me what to do and> it is the same you telling me not to tell you what you know and don't> know. look who's talking a.k.a JOHN BLAZE!!!!!!> Lastly Mr. Knucklehead Downes-Thomas , thank you for wishing me> luck in my career but you know what EAT A D-D-D-D-DI........!!!*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "If you watch a game, it's fun. If you play it, ** it's recreation. If you work at it, it's golf." *Bob Hope ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 97 11:15:22 CETFrom: "Edrissa Jarju" < edjarju@usaid.gov To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: The Power of WordsMessage-ID: < vines.NF59+uQFJnB@BASA14031.usaid.gov Well put Soffie!!------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 08:45:06 -0700 (PDT)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegal scraps telecoms sale to Telia of Sweden (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970416084452.31937B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 7:54:17 PDTFrom: Reuter / Diadie Ba < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.biz.privatization,clari.tw.telecom.miscSubject: Senegal scraps telecoms sale to Telia of SwedenDAKAR, April 16 (Reuter) - Senegal has cancelled aprovisional deal with a consortium led by Swedish Telia Overseasfor the privatisation of the state telecommunication companySONATEL, officials at the state privatisation committee said onWednesday.``We failed to reach an agreement over optimal conditions ofdevelopment of the state telecommunications company'', oneofficial said.Last November Senegal struck a provisional deal, which wasdue to be finalised by end-December, for the consortium led byTelia to pay up to 70 billion CFA ($120 million) for one thirdof the projected capital of SONATEL.Other members of the consortium include the Walter Group ofthe United States, China Telecommunication Services and aprivate Senegalese company Senecom Partners.The remaining shares were to be sold to private Senegaleseand African investors, with 10 percent allocated to SONATELstaff.Sources close to Senegal's privatisation committee saidFrance Telecom was the second company short-listed as apotential buyer.Senegal has also announced it would liberalise its cellulartelephone sector next year, with January as the target date forthe start of a second network.SONATEL started the West African nation's first cellulartelephone service in October, using a GSM system.SONATEL has a capital of 50 billion CFA francs and an annualturnover of more than 60 billion CFA francs.($1<580 CFA)-=-=-Tell us what you think about the ClariNews! Send your commentsto < > < comments@clari.net >.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 12:26:03 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Disaster in Saudi ArabiaMessage-ID: < 9704161626.AA49874@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGL,I am very much concerned about the fire incident is Saudi Arabia.I understand that there has been some casualities...those were killed,May ALLAH guide them to heaven; those who were injured, may HE heal them.Being one of those whose parent and relatives are there, I am veryworried as I cannot get any updated information, neither from Gambia norfrom the Gambian Embassy in Saudi Arabia, about the disaster.If you have any information, kindly post it to the list or send it toone of my personal e-mail adrresses below.Let's PRAY for them.Thank you.Reagrds,Moe S. Jallow======================================================================----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 13:02:17 +0100From: mbaldeh@zenithtvl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Education SurveyMessage-ID: < 199704161701.NAA09231@cam-mail-relay1.bbnplanet.com Ancha, I find your proposals on the education of Gambian children veryinteresting.The costs of education, especially secondary and post-secondary, are so highthat students have taken it upon themselves to go into fund-raising. Theintitiative was taken by students at Saint Augustine's High School and withthe help of one of their teachers, Mr. Raymond Gibba, LEND A HAND SOCIETY,as the organization is known, has been successfully addressing studentneeds throughout the country. If you need more info. on this, you maycontact them at the following address:c/o Raymond GibbaLend A Hand SocietyP.O.Box 2914Serrekunda, The GambiaTel: 220-390550As regards tutorial or reading materials, I think that they can still bepurchased from abroad. Besides, let's remember that The Gambia has nopublishing houses per se and most of the books are imported. What may berequired in this instance is to get a copy of the school curriculum from theMinistry of Education in order to avoid purchasing irrelevant material.Somebody raised the issue of the computerization of Gambian schools. That'sa beautiful idea! But... What about the furniture, the books, etc.Serekunda School pupils have still to provided themselves with the a tableand chair due to insufficient furniture. There are many other schools evensecondary which are encountering similar problems.The country has however seen a very rapid growth of information technologyinstitutions. The Gambia Technical Training Institute, the GambianComputer Education Center, the Gambia Computer Services, Quorum Assocites(the late Koro Ceesay was a founding member), YMCA, HighTech, the Ministryof Economic Planning, you name them, are some of the institutions thatoffer computer courses. La Fourmi offers an undergraduate course incomputer science and info. technology.I think that once we overcome the structural problems found mostly in theelementary levels of our system of education, we can move another stepforward in the improvement of the country's standard of education. Untilthen we have to deal with the overcrowded schools, the sky-rockettingtuition fees, the insuffience of qualified Gambian teachers, even thereading habits of students. I feel that the school, public, andspecialised libraries in the country are under-utilised.------------------------------Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 20:34:16 +0800 (SGT)From: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: EID MUBARAKMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970416202006.12555C-100000@talabah.iiu.my MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII WISH YOU ALL A VERY SPECIAL EID ( BANA SALLEH, TOBASKI, PRAY DAY ANDDONKI SALI) I HOPE YOU WILL CELEBERATE THIS WONDERFUL OCCASION BY ASKINGGOD ALMIGHTY FOR HIS FORGIVENESS AND AS WELL AS PRAYING FOR OUR PARENTS.DOA:ALLAHUMAJ ALNA MINA FA IZINA WAL A'IDINA. WAR HAMNA BIRAH MATIKA YA ARHAMARRAHIMEEN. AMINSANUSI.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 09:55:36 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New member and Eid MubarakMessage-ID: <19970417085811.AAA47648@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Yaya Sisay has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lYaya, please send an introduction of yourself toRegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************************EID MUBARAK - ( TOBASKI GREETINGS TO ALL)*********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 13:39:14 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSIONMessage-ID: < 3355FDD2.75BC@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTHE FARRAKAN CONFUSION!!!"IT IS NOT REQUIRED OF THEE TO SET THEM TO THE RIGHT PATH,BUT GOD SETSTHEM ON THE RIGHT PATH WHOM HE PLEASETH"THE QURAN (CHPT.2)"IF IT HAD BEEN THY LORDS WILL, THEY WOULD ALL HAVE BELIEVED,ALL WHO AREON EARTH, WILT THOU THEN COMPEL MANKIND,AGAINST THEIR WILL,TO BELIEVE?"(CHPT.10)"SAY: THE TRUTH FROM YOUR LORD, LET HIM WHO WILL,BELIEVE, AND LET HIMWHO WILL REJECT(IT)"(CHPT.18)On the surface,the authenticity of Mr. Farrakans Islam is totallyunconnected to Gambia and its issues;but the mere fact that it hassparked off such a passion on the Gambia-l should help convince thosewho don't believe in its connectivity to Gambia that maybe it isconnected afterall. The problem is that,like it or not, Farrakan is notjust another black man in America.He is the leader and voice of all thedisinherited, downtrodden and disenfranchised black people in America,a weak but still an Echo of the Message of one of the greatest BlackLiberators of all times, Malcom X. So, evaluating a personality likeFarrakan on the basis of his religion instead of his historical functionas a Liberator of the person and dignity of the Black human being is atbest ridiculous and ,at worst, infantile,saying nothing about those whorobotically repeat to us the oppressor'spropagander that he is a violent preacher of hate.Now,which is moreviolent and hateful,the ourageous poverty and wretchedness of thirtypercent of the black people in the wealthiest country on this planet orthe person who is preaching that it is immoral and that it must stop?!So, the Gambians, being not only black but also coming from WestAfrica,the place where most of the Ancestors of the black people inAmerica come from,thus sharing with them the same blood pool ,makes ourconnectivity to them a little bit deeper than skin colour. Any Gambianhaving any doubts about our intense relatedness to fate of the blackpeople in America should visit that Gruesome Building on the SenegaleseIsland of GOREE to see and feel for himself the barbarity committedagainst the ancestors of our cousins now in the new world.So, the issuehere is not whether its related to Gambia, but whether the insanity ofdismissing such a fearles and gallant defender of the rights of ourcousins as a fake, simply because of his unconventional practice ofislam ,should be left unchalleged.The problems with hypocritical moralizing is that the person engaged init applies moral standards only selectively. We all know that at theheight of the Liberation Struggle in South Africa, Winnie Mandela wasthe Malcom X of the Struggle, whereas the Husband was the Dr. MartinLuther King. The former preached violence and urged the blackbabysitters to kill the white babies they were babysitting and activiststo necklace any black caught helping the white cause and the latterpreached integration ,co-existence and harmony between the races.And,ultimately, the revolution was not won simply because the racists inSouth africa suddenly believed in the equality between the races,butbecause they realised that the blacks would take their rights "by anymeans necessary", so they (the whites)had to make their pick,eitherthrough peaceful means or violently. And with all her violent tactics,Ican't recall any black person ,even the most devout christians amongthem,ever faulting the Mother Of The Nation for preaching violence,whichis a clear violation of a fundamental tenet of the christian faith.Andthe simple explanation for that is that, when your very existence is onthe line,and the very person who threatens your that existence does notbelieve or exercise the rules that you believe in,you are then free tosuspend your rules and talk to your tormentor in the language that hebest understands,and the Quran says: "But if one is forced by necessitywithout wilful disobedience, nor transgressing due limits then he'sguiltless, for God is oft forgiving most merciful" And that is preciselywhat Farrakan is doing,and any black person who either as a result ofhis or her incapacity to understand the history of the black struggle,orsuffering from the "Town ******" syndrome that Dr.X warned us against,isdoing so at his or her own peril.So,in addition to the fact that theQuran warned the Prophet against deciding who is or is not a moslemafter they have accepted the fate,the survival issues of the black racecannot be held hostage by a religion that may or may not be sensitive tothe unique struggle that we black people are engaged in.BECAUSE TODAY IS TOBASKI,I CAN'T SAY MORE THAN THIS FOR TODAY,BUT WILLCOME BACK TOMORROW TO TALK ABOUT ANOTHER CONFUSING TOPIC NAMELY,THEShia-Sunni DEVIDE.SO UNTIL I TALK TO YOU GUYS AND GALS TOMORROW,I AMWISSSSSSHHHHHHHIIIIINNNNGGGG ALL OF YOU A FANTASTIC Tobaski!!!!!!!!!!!REGARDS BASSSS--SZDD'3Af------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 08:27:32 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EID MUBARAKMessage-ID: < 9704171227.AA36898@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSanusi,Thank you for the D'ua. Eid Mubarak to you and all the members.May this day be full of blessings.Regards,Moe S. Jallow================================================================---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 14:47:03 +0200From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSIONMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970417124703.0067f19c@golf.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"BROTHER BASS! BRILLIANTLY SAID. ALL education IS ABOUT IS *W*I*S*D*O*M*,AND YOU SURELY GOT THAT ONE. KEEP UP THE FAITH!!!***HAPPY TOBASKI U'ALL***::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 97 08:33:18 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA, "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSIONMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1211668038A@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu >THE FARRAKAN CONFUSION!!!>"IT IS NOT REQUIRED OF THEE TO SET THEM TO THE RIGHT PATH,BUT GOD SETS>THEM ON THE RIGHT PATH WHOM HE PLEASETH">THE QURAN (CHPT.2)>"IF IT HAD BEEN THY LORDS WILL, THEY WOULD ALL HAVE BELIEVED,ALL WHO ARE>ON EARTH, WILT THOU THEN COMPEL MANKIND,AGAINST THEIR WILL,TO BELIEVE?">(CHPT.10)>"SAY: THE TRUTH FROM YOUR LORD, LET HIM WHO WILL,BELIEVE, AND LET HIM>WHO WILL REJECT(IT)"So, evaluating a personality like>Farrakan on the basis of his religion instead of his historical function>as a Liberator of the person and dignity of the Black human being is at>best ridiculous and ,at worst, infantile,saying nothing about those who>robotically repeat to us the oppressor's>propagander that he is a violent preacher of hate.Now,which is more>violent and hateful,the ourageous poverty and wretchedness of thirty>percent of the black people in the wealthiest country on this planet or>the person who is preaching that it is immoral and that it must stop?!=20..So,in addition to the fact that the>Quran warned the Prophet against deciding who is or is not a moslem>after they have accepted the fate,the survival issues of the black race>cannot be held hostage by a religion that may or may not be sensitive to>the unique struggle that we black people are engaged in.>BECAUSE TODAY IS TOBASKI,I CAN'T SAY MORE THAN THIS FOR TODAY,BUT WILL>COME BACK TOMORROW TO TALK ABOUT ANOTHER CONFUSING TOPIC NAMELY,THE>Shia-Sunni DEVIDE.SO UNTIL I TALK TO YOU GUYS AND GALS TOMORROW,I AM>WISSSSSSHHHHHHHIIIIINNNNGGGG ALL OF YOU A FANTASTIC Tobaski!!!!!!!!!!!> REGARDS BASSSS> =20>--=20>SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03Well documented BassThanksEID MUBARAK TO ALL DEAR BROTHERS AND SISTERSNumukunda(mba)********************************************************************************Numukunda DarboeChemistry Dept.University of Mississippi(601) 232 5143 LabHome Page at: http://members.tripod.com/~ndarboe/ OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSGO REBELS!!!!!!!********************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 97 08:38:54 EDTFrom: "Numukunda Darboe" < ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu To: "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailng List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: EIDMessage-ID: < ndarboe.1211668374B@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Does anyone know when the majority of the Gambia (especially Bansang) willhave Eid? I am thinking some already had, but as you all know there isalways a controversy in the Gambia as to when to have the Eid.Thank youNumukunda(mba)********************************************************************************Numukunda DarboeChemistry Dept.University of Mississippi(601) 232 5143 LabHome Page at: http://members.tripod.com/~ndarboe/ OLEMISS REBELS 1997 SEC WEST BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSGO REBELS!!!!!!!********************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 08:30:29 -0600From: fox_steven@venus.nmhu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: menengitisMessage-ID: < 97041708302975@venus.nmhu.edu Dear Friends, I wish to put a question to the group regarding the menengitisoutbreak in Gambia. Does anyone know what type of menengitis is involved? Isit viral or bacterial; what is the particiular strain? I'm returning to Gambiaat the end of May and would like to be as informed as possible regarding thesituation. Feel free to reply to my personal address:And may all of my brothers and sisters have a great tobasci.Peace and love,Steve------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 17:35:22 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (PART 1) ISLAM AND THE FARAKAN CONFUSIONMessage-ID: < 3356352A.40AC@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitAbdou Gibba wrote:> BROTHER BASS! BRILLIANTLY SAID. ALL education IS ABOUT IS *W*I*S*D*O*M*,> AND YOU SURELY GOT THAT ONE. KEEP UP THE FAITH!!!> ***HAPPY TOBASKI U'ALL***> ::)))Abdou OujimaiABDOU!!THANK YOU MY VERY GOOD FRIEND DOWN THERE! AN ENJOYABLE TOBASKI TO YOUAND YOUR LOVED ONES.REGARDS BASSSSS!!!--SZDD'3Af------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 12:32:36 -0400From: ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Inappropriate Mail -ReplyMessage-ID: < s356188d.039@gwmail.kysu.edu Hi Raye,I see that you are getting a little bit mad withLatir about the listings, but don't worry about iteverything will be alright.So how are you doing in school? Making all A'sas usual, thats great just keep it up. This is myjunior year, hopefully I will graduate in May 1998with a double major in Mathematics and Computerscience.Do you hear from Pap and Jaine? we alwayscommunicate through e-mail. I think that is sogreat for us (old classmates) to stay in touch.Well, I think I will stop hear until I hear fromyou and I wish you all the best in your career. hopeto hear from you soon.ByeAnnie.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 11:56:13 -0500 (EST)From: "YAYA S. SISAY" < sisayy@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New member and Eid MubarakMessage-ID: < 18E73F21A8C@scholar.wabash.edu Waz-up yall! my name is Yaya Sisay and am from Pipe-line. amcurrently a student at Wabash College in Crawfordsville Indiana. I'vebeen here for quite a long time with no contacts from Gambian studentwhat so ever. Anyway I went to high School here and am now a freshmanat Wabash. Perphaps, it not a familiar place for most Gambians asthere are only two of us here. I'll be open to any kind of mail sofeel free to write!Peace!------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 22:15:56 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970417211837.AAA32978@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Paul Williams has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lPaul, please send an introduction of yourself toRegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************************EID MUBARAK - ( TOBASKI GREETINGS TO ALL)*********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 18:45:36 -0400 (EDT)From: Ancha Bala-Gaye u < bala7500@mach1.wlu.ca To: Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EID MUBARAKMessage-ID: < Pine.3.89.9704171801.A3948-0100000@mach1.wlu.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII'ld just like to wish everyone a very happy Eid Mubarak!!! and many moreto come. May Allah guide us onto the right paths and bless us all.Ancha.------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 21:22:04 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Inappropriate Mail -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199704180422.VAA09028@thesky.incog.com All,Will you please refrain from sending personal message to the entire group. Its really inappropriate, its been discussed over and over again. Please contact any list manager for private addresses and we'll be more than happy to provide it.cheers,Sarian> From AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu Thu Apr 17 09:37:22 1997> Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 12:32:36 -0400> From: ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Inappropriate Mail -Reply> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Hi Raye,> I see that you are getting a little bit mad with> Latir about the listings, but don't worry about it> everything will be alright.> So how are you doing in school? Making all A's> as usual, thats great just keep it up. This is my> junior year, hopefully I will graduate in May 1998> with a double major in Mathematics and Computer> science.> Do you hear from Pap and Jaine? we always> communicate through e-mail. I think that is so> great for us (old classmates) to stay in touch.> Well, I think I will stop hear until I hear from> you and I wish you all the best in your career. hope> to hear from you soon.> Bye> Annie.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 00:36:46 -0400 (EDT)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Inappropriate Mail -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199704180436.AAA22407@acmey.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHey Annie,Actually, I was not that mad.....but I just thoughtit was rather inappropriate......It's great that you're almost done.....So, have you decidedyet what you'll be doing after graduating... thinking of goingto grad. sch?You're right.....it's good that we keep in touch.... Idid send Jaine an email, but I think it was right before he leftfor the break and might not have gotten it......Pap, I have notheard from in a while.... he used to call me when I was in Jerseybut I've not heard from him in a while..... you could give me hise-mail...... I have to go now..... I'll talk to you later... andby the way Eid-Mubarak.*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote ** ----- ** "If you watch a game, it's fun. If you play it, ** it's recreation. If you work at it, it's golf." *Bob Hope ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 21:48:16 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199704180448.VAA09041@thesky.incog.com All,Omar Janneh has been added to the list. Welcome aboard and please send in your intro to the group.Sarian------------------------------Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 22:04:32 -0700From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Inappropriate Mail -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199704180504.WAA09049@thesky.incog.com Correction! list manager should be subscription manager.Sarian> From sarian@ns Thu Apr 17 21:26:16 1997> Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 21:22:04 -0700> From: sarian@ns (Sarian Loum)> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Inappropriate Mail -Reply> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> All,> Will you please refrain from sending personal message to the entire group. Its really inappropriate, its been discussed over and over again. Please contact any list manager for private addresses and we'll be more than happy to provide it.> cheers,> Sarian> > From AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu Thu Apr 17 09:37:22 1997> > Date: Thu, 17 Apr 1997 12:32:36 -0400> > From: ANNIE BITTAYE < AB063147@gwmail.kysu.edu > > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > > Subject: Inappropriate Mail -Reply> > X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> >> > Hi Raye,> > I see that you are getting a little bit mad with> > Latir about the listings, but don't worry about it> > everything will be alright.> > So how are you doing in school? Making all A's> > as usual, thats great just keep it up. This is my> > junior year, hopefully I will graduate in May 1998> > with a double major in Mathematics and Computer> > science.> > Do you hear from Pap and Jaine? we always> > communicate through e-mail. I think that is so> > great for us (old classmates) to stay in touch.> > Well, I think I will stop hear until I hear from> > you and I wish you all the best in your career. hope> > to hear from you soon.> > Bye> > Annie.> >> >------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 16:06:27 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: AHAD:EID Greetings - Eid-ul-Adha 1417Message-ID: < 199704180703.QAA19566@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-84-494076250-78679:#1211105280"---84-494076250-78679:#1211105280Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIEid Mubarak to all Gambia-l netters!Lamin.---84-494076250-78679:#1211105280Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Received: from majordomo.pobox.com (majordomo.pobox.com [208.210.124.23]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id PAA19064 for < binta@iuj.ac.jp >; Fri, 18 Apr 1997 15:24:13 +0900Received: (qmail 7446 invoked by alias); 18 Apr 1997 06:25:50 -0000Delivered-To: ahad-outgoing@majordomo.pobox.com Received: (qmail 7439 invoked by uid 516); 18 Apr 1997 06:25:49 -0000Date: 18 Apr 1997 06:25:49 -0000Message-ID: < 19970418062549.7438.qmail@majordomo.pobox.com From: alias@majordomo.pobox.com Cc: recipient.list.not.shown:;subject: AHAD:EID Greetings - Eid-ul-Adha 1417Sender: ahad-owner@majordomo.pobox.com Precedence: bulkReply-To: ahad-owner@pobox.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII|| || o ||_o_,_\ ,;: .'_o_\ ,;: (_|_;: _o_,_,_,_;( .. / (_) / ( ./ | _ \ | | |_o_\_,_;_(_ ,o _\;__,_,_,_; :( .. (| /||\ || , ,|/ || /| //* * * || || || //_ \ || ___ __ || ____, || ////\_____/\// |/ /===\ __/// || //==/ || //_\#'=====/\/ ' \\_// //''' \\__\\_, || ((| .// | // || +====/ || \ |\// \\_// || | |\__//\/ \_/ || |\ //=\/|/ \\__//' \__/____/===// |/\_/\____________/\____/|\/=/\============/ \==//| //\\/ / * * *\_/MAY ALLAH ACCEPT FROM US AND YOU !!!EID GREETINGSMay Allah Strengthen our Emaan and Increase our Knowledge of his Deen.May he also guide all of us to, and help us to stay on, the Correct Path- Aameen.Was-Salaam AlaikumAHAD - OwnersTell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)to majordomo@pobox.com. To unsubscribe, send 'unsubscribeahad' (in the body) to majordomo@pobox.com ---84-494076250-78679:#1211105280--------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 10:30:15 +0200From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970418093301.AAA32202@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Mactar Sagne has been added to the list. Welcome to the Gambia-lMactar, please send an introduction of yourself toRegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 97 14:08:32 PDTFrom: "Mactar sagne" < sagne@ipruniv.cce.unipr.it To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, "The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < MAPI.Id.0016.0061676e652020203030303530303035@MAPI.to.RFC822 Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="ISO-8859-1"; X-MAPIextension=".TXT"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAssalamou aley koum,My name is then Mactar Sagne, I am senegalese man (senegabian man).I am studing in Italy at the University of Parme. I look for on waterresource.I have seen some interessing forward messages from your list and isubscribeme.I am sorry of my english which is not very well.Good day for all.Mactar Sagne Universita' di Parma, Dipartimento di Scienze della Terra,Viale delle Scienze, 78, 43100 Parma Italy.Tel: 0039/521/905354Fax: 0039/521/905305------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 15:06:10 +0000From: "SISSOHO EM" < E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THE WILL OF GOD?!Message-ID: < 199704181405.PAA26022@netmail.city.ac.uk MIME-Version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITEID MUBARAK TO ALLFriends I am troubled by the tragedy that accured in Saudi Arabia.I extend my sympathies to anyone who has lost a relative. Many moslemswill doubtless say it was the will of god. I know of muslims whoseambition is to die in the Holy Land. But surely not in thesecircumstances.Was the tragedy the will of God?!. As good muslims we are taught toaccept whatever is our fate. Let me give you an example. Suppose agroup of Gambia-1 members hired a coach to go on a trip somewhere.As we go along the interstate highway we stoped at a service stationto change a tyre. The tyre was successfully changed but the mechanic"forgot" to replace three of the five nuts that where suppose to holdthe wheel in place.Inevitabely as we travelled along the wheel spurn off, the coach turnedover, a few people got killed and some got injured. Was this the willof God??I will call it NEGLIGENCE. A few years a go another tragedy occurredin Saudi . This one was in a tunnel inside a mountain, theventilation had failed and as a result of an accident, a pile-upensued and again many people died.Are we going to blame Saudi incompetence for this fire or the will ofgod? Was the possibility of a fire not forseeable? Was the fire notpreventable with appropriate safety measures?Somebody please help!!respecfully Edrisa.forgotEdrisa M.sissoho*********************London HouseMecklenburgh SquareLondon WC 1N 2AB0171 837 888 ext 2349***************************"ALLIS VOLANS PROPRIS*------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 16:00:29 GMT0BSTFrom: "N.JARJU" < CD6C6JNJ@swansea.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: THE WILL OF GOD?!Message-ID: < 2BEB81C737E@CCUGRAD2.SWAN.AC.UK Assalamu Alaikum Brothers in Islam,May Allah accept our Eid prayers and grant us longer lives and goodhealth to withess many more to come. May peace, progress,stability and understanding across ethnicity and religions ever reignin our beloved country, neghbourhoods and entire region.I know many must have missed the joy we spaend with our families andfriends in the traditional style; but it is because of worthyventures. May Allah accept our deeds and help of succeed in ourendeavours in these foreign lands. Amen.Now to you Mr. Sissoko, negligence, forgetfulness, etc. are all workof the human mind. My question is: Who controls this mind? For howmany years have cooking been taking place during the Hajj?If the first question can be answered correctly, then I am of theopinion that it would be possible to avoid forgetfulness. PleaseBrothers we learn from lessons; which atimes could be bitter. Someare blaming the Saudi government but I do not share that opinion fornow until if the incidence continues to repeat itself.May Allah have mercy on their souls and accept their Hajj. Amen.I wish you all well.Thanx,Nyaks.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 12:16:40 -0400 (EDT)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Maternal mortality in AfricaMessage-ID: < 9704181616.AA35880@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitGL,Below is some information that might interest some of you.......Read on........************************************************************> > Maternal mortality: shrouded in a 'conspiracy of silence'> > ---------------------------------------------------------> >> > By Margaret A. Novicki> >> > More than 600 women die in pregnancy or childbirth in> > sub-Saharan Africa every day -- or 219,000 a year -- compared> > to eight a day, or 3,000 in Europe. This startling fact, plus> > the finding that 20 per cent more women worldwide than> > previously thought, or 585,000, die each year of maternal> > causes, are among the key issues addressed in UNICEF's> > Progress of Nations 1996 report. In its fourth year of> > publication, the report measures countries' progress on the> > goals agreed to at the 1990 World Summit for Children.> >> > While the 1996 edition, in examining trends in maternal> > mortality and morbidity, concentrates on women as women rather> > than as protectors of children, it also points out that the> > implications of these trends for children are significant.> > About half of infant deaths occur in the first month of life,> > most of those in the first week, while many lives could have> > been saved by safe births and appropriate care in pregnancy> > and childbirth. There is therefore "a considerable overlap"> > between action needed to protect women and that needed to> > protect newborns.> >> > Shrouded in "a conspiracy of silence," women's lack of access> > to modern obstetric care has meant that over 140,000 pregnant> > women worldwide die of haemorrhaging; about 75,000 die from> > self-inflicted abortions; another 75,000 die in the> > convulsions of eclampsia; 100,000 die of sepsis infections> > from an unhealed uterus or retained placenta; and another> > 40,000 die from obstructed labour. For every woman who dies,> > an additional 30 incur hidden injuries, infections and> > disabilities which often go untreated and cause lifelong,> > debilitating pain.> >> > The Progress of Nations notes that little attention> > traditionally has been given to maternal mortality and> > morbidity because they are seen as a "women's problem" and> > women are conditioned "not to complain, but to cope."> > The powerlessness of poor women in many societies causes them> > to suffer in silence rather than defy cultural norms and> > traditions, some of which contribute to pregnancy's costly> > toll.> >> > Calling maternal deaths both "a tragedy for individual> > families" and "an indicator of the wider tragedy of neglect"> > of women's lives and needs, UNICEF notes that beyond simply> > improving health in developing countries via prevention and> > awareness campaigns, priority must be placed on providing> > every pregnant woman with access to modern obstetric care in> > a health unit or hospital.> >> > While it is important to put resources into high-quality> > family planning and prenatal care, proper training of birth> > attendants, and the identification of high-risk pregnancies,> > these measures alone will have little impact on the overall> > death toll if modern care is not available on time to the 15> > per cent of pregnancies that require it.> >> > UNICEF stresses that such care is affordable even in the> > largest and poorest nations, which usually have health units> > and district hospitals that, with minimum upgrading, can> > provide needed obstetric care. Reducing maternal deaths and> > injuries, the report says, is "therefore not a matter> > of possibilities but of priorities." At the end of the 20th> > century, the world is guilty of "a colossal failure of> > imagination" if it fails to address this key health issue.> >> > [Note: Statistics from the Progress of Nations report are> > available on the UNICEF web site at> > http://www.unicef.org/pon96/leag1wom.htm > > ************************************************************================================================================-Moe------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 13:08:17 -0700From: "Aaron Kofi Aboagye" < gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu To: "George Atubiga" < gaatub@planetx.bloomu.edu >,"Mark Allen" < gt4722c@prism.gatech.edu >,Subject: Fw: (Fwd) Read me: very importantMessage-ID: < 199704181706.NAA23549@acmey.gatech.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: F.Y.Kumah < F.Kumah@kub.nl > To: okyeame@MIT.EDU > Subject: (Fwd) Read me: very important> Date: Friday, April 18, 1997 6:24 AM> Forwarded message:> From: "Josette van Muijden" > To: #graduate, #few4/phd, #few4/faculty> Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 08:52:01 MET> Subject: Read me: very important> Anyone who receives this must send it to as many people as you can.> It is> essential that this problem be reconciled as soon as possible. A few> hours> ago, someone opened an E-mail that had the subject heading of> "AOL4FREE.COM".> Within seconds of opening it, a window appeared and began to display> all his> files that were being deleted. He immediately shut down his computer,> but it> was too late. This virus wiped him out. It ate the Anti-Virus> Software that> comes with the Windows '95 Program along with F-Prot AVS. Neither was> able> to detect it. Please be careful and send this to as many people as> possible,> so maybe this new virus can be eliminated.>>> DON'T OPEN E-MAIL NOTING "AOL4FREE"> VIRUS ALERT!!!> Be aware that there are letters going around that you have won free> Aol> until 1998....or AOL 4 free...... PLEASE DELETE...... contains a> virus that> will wipe out your harddrive...... after you download and it> executes.....> SUBJECT AREA OF EMAIL....... CONGRATULATIONS! You are a WINNER!> SUBJECT AREA OF EMAIL.......AOL 4 Free - Get AOL For Free> SENDERS................................Matthews27 or VPVVPPVVP> WARN YOUR FRIENDS> **~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~****~~**~~**~~**~~**> Francis Y. Kumah> CentER for Economic Research> Tilburg University> P. O. Box 90153> 5000 LE Tilburg> The Netherlands> Phone +31 13 466 2678> Fax +31 13 466 3066> My Home Page:> **~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~**~~****~~**~~**~~**~~**------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 14:12:59 CSTFrom: "Barry Omar" < OXB00272@STUDENT.ASTATE.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Act of GOD or saudi incompetence ????Message-ID: < 1ACDE2A498B@STUDENT.ASTATE.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi you all Believers,These past day it's been a very tragic moment for manymuslims especially for those who lost their lives inHOLY place of MECCA and their families.My sympathy to allof those people.What Iam about to say is not an opinion,but a simple fact.We all muslims believed in the QU'RAN,but most of us do not follow the QU'RAN.For example I quote"HAJJ SHALL BE OBSERVED IN THE SPECIFIED MONTHS.WHOEVER SETS OUT TO OBSERVED HAJJ SHALL ========REFRAIN FROM SEXUAL INTERCOURSE, MIScellany, ANDARGUMENTS THROUGHOUT HAJJ.WHATEVER GOOD YOU DO,GOD IS FULLY AWARE THEREOF.AS YOU PREPARE YOURPROVISION FOR THE JOURNEY, THE PROVISION ISRIGHTEOUSNESS.YOU SHALL OBSERVE ME,O YOU WHOPOSSESS INTElLIGENCE."2:197 (AL-BAQARAH)THE FOUR MONTHS OF HAJJ (ZUL-HIJJAH,MUHARRAM, SAFAR & RABI I)SO MY QUESTION IS, IF ALL MUSLIM BELIEVES IN THE QU'RAN ANDTHE QU'RAN STATED HAJJ CAN BE PERFORM IN SPECIFIED (MONTHS)NOT MENTIONING TEN DAYS.ARE THESE MUSLIMS FOLLOWING THE -------THE QU'RAN ??? .THE PROBLEM IS OVERCROWDING WHICH THESAUDI AUTHORITY DO NOT WANT TO ADDRESS,BECAUSE THEY DON'T WANTTO LOOSE THEIR ECONOMIC GAIN DURING HAJJ PERIOD.THE ONLY REASONWHY SAUDI IS NOT RECEIVING BAD PRESS, IS BECAUSE MOST MUSLIMSARE FATALISTS WHO BELIEVED WHATEVER HAPPENED IS AN ACT OF GODAS WE CAN SEE SOME OF THE POSTING ON GAMBIA L.MY QUESTION TO THE FATALISTS.IF WHATEVER HAPPENED IS AN ACT OF GOD,SHOULD WEACCEPT THE SITUATION IN OUR COUNTRY TO BEWHAT IT IS SINCE IT IS AN ACT OF GOD?OBARRY------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 12:53:22 -0700 (PDT)From: madiba saidy < msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SUMMER-Africa/Brazil> ProjDIRs/Interns ('97 & '98) (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95q.970418124231.2456A-100000@netinfo1.ubc.ca MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Kind of late for this summer, but 1998 is just around the corner.Good luck!Prof. Mads.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++>From iss@mail.regi.ubc.ca Wed Apr 16 12:53:06 1997Message-Id: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Date: Wed, 16 Apr 1997 12:53:31 +0100To: intl.services@ubc.ca From: iss@mail.regi.ubc.ca (International Student Services)Subject: SUMMER-Africa/Brazil> ProjDIRs/Interns ('97 & '98)X-Status:>>>JOB ANNOUNCEMENT : 25 Project Director Positions>>>>>>Crossroads is now winding down recruitment for the Summer 1997 Prog in>>>Africa and Brazil, and is now accepting applications for the Summer 1998>>>Program.>>>>>>This may be of interest to those with interest in rainforest/ecology>>>issues, international development and humanitarian work.>>>>>>CREDIT>>>>>>Interns/Volntrs usually arrange to receive academic credit - 7 to 15 units.>>>_____________________________________________________________________>>>>>>C O U N T R I E S: Botswana, The Gambia, Ghana, Eritrea, Ivory Coast>>> Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe>>> Malawi, Ethiopia, Namibia, Guinea Bissau,>>> and Brazil (in South America)>>>_____________________________________________________________________>>>>>> S U M M E R J O B A N N O U N C E M E N T>>>>>> A F R I C A & B R A Z I L>>>>>>>>>Position: P r o j e c t D i r e c t o r / G r o u p L e a d e r>>>>>> [Also, accepting Intern/Volntr Applications-college-age & up/all welcome]>>>>>>Director 26 years old & up; with experience or advance studies related>>>Requisites to a Crossroads project or to development issues/concerns>>>>>> Professionals, faculty, staff, students, persons with>>> skills - all interested are encouraged>>>>>> Canadians, Americans, others, WELCOME>>>>>>Location: 18 Countries in Africa, plus Brazil>>>>>>Duration: June 16 - August 12 (tentative dates)>>>>>>Director All travel and living expenses will be covered,>>>Pay: plus you will receive an honorarium/stipend>>>>>>DEADLINE: Recruitment for the Summer 1997 Program is now winding down>>> Applications for Summer 1998 are now being accepted>>>>>>Organization: Operation Crossroads-Africa & Brazil>>> 475 Riverside Dr., Suite 1366>>> NY, NY 10027>>> A Non-Profit 501(C)(3) Organization>>>>>>Co-Sponsors: Various UN Programs, NGO's, Ministries [Health, Education,>>> etc.], WHO, Int'l Econ Dev Orgs, Medical Schools, Local>>> Hospitals, Clinics & Grassroots Organizations>>>>>>Contact: International Projects/Overseas Programs>>> Tel: 212-870-2106>>>>>>E-mail: < International_Programs@juno.com >>>>>>OnLine Info: E-Mail to < International_ProgramS@juno.com >>> & in the Subject Field, type either:>>>>>> 1- "SEND DIRECTOR/LEADER PACKET" [26 yrs & up w/ leadership skills]>>> or>>> 2- "SEND PACKET FOR VOLs/INTERNS" [all welcome; college-age & up]>>> Crossroads helps Volunteers/Interns raise needed funds;>>> Early application is essential>>>>>>Website: http://www.igc.org/oca/ >>> (here, find brochure, application, information, etc.,>>> OBTAINABLE ALSO BY E-MAIL-see above)>>>>>>========================================================================>>> P R O J E C T D I R E C T O R S / L E A D E R S>>>========================================================================>>>>>>If you have experience in a field related to a Crossroads project, and>>>a strong interest in Africa and in team work, pls contact the organization.>>>>>>As a Project Director/Group Leader, you will be in charge of>>>10 to 14 Volunteers/Interns (who will be professionals, students,>>>researchers, non-students and others, all ages), usually in a rural>>>community or village setting. This is an intense living, learning>>>and work experience.>>>>>>________________________________________________________________________>>>>>>Multi-disciplinary Projects>>>>>> Nursing * Medicine * Clinical * Primary Care * Rainforest * Ecology>>> Health * Social Sciences * Nutrition * Education * Econ & Comm Dev>>> Gender Issues * Wildlife * Anthropology * Water & Sanitation * Folklore>>> Agriculture * Dist Lrng * Ethnomusicology * Dance * Computer Literacy>>> Construction of Clinics, Libraries, Homes * Traditional Medicine>>> Human Rights * Land tenure issues * Work camps * Living in villages>>>>>> 200 - 250 Volunteers & 20 - 25 Projects>>> __________________________________________________________________________>>>>>>BRAZIL: Land Tenure Reform/Settlement Communities/Rainforest-Ecology>>>>>> << B A H I A >>>>>>>>>>>This project with multiple objectives is in the Mata Atlantica (Coastal>>>Forest) area in the Southern Cone of the State of Bahia. This is where>>>local poor communities are struggling to gain access to land via>>>articulated political effort.>>>>>>There are over a dozen officially recognized Land Reform Settlemnts in this>>>region, where former landless peasants are striving to promote efforts>>>to save the remnants of this unique patch of rich, bio-diverse forest, as>>>well as to secure their access to land by changing the parameters of Land>>>Tenure in that area.>>>>>>We have been contacted by leaders of these communities seeking help with>>>the various projects they deem vital. These projects will deal with>>>Reforestation, Human Rights, Youth Development, Education & Training,>>>Primary Care and Health, as well as Ecological issues.>>>_________________________________________________________________________>>>>>> Crossroads, cited by JF Kennedy as the model used for the Peace Corps>>> Celebrating 40 yrs of service by 10,000 Volunteers>>> A Non-Profit/Private 501(C)(3) Organization - Since 1957>>>>>> Website: http://www.igc.org/oca/ >>> E-Mail: < International_ProgramS@juno.com _____________________University ServicesInternational Internships--"I have been smoking for 40 years. It helps my music. Indian Hemp is not adrug, it is grass".Fela."You called Indian Hemp grass but isn't it animals that eat grass"Maj. Gen. Musa Bamaiyi (Nigeria's DEA czar).------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 1997 14:15:34 -0500From: Tamsir Mbai < mba4224@etbu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: you are right, EDI!Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19970418145651.3807365c@etbu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"EDi, i think you are perfectly right in attributing the soon-to-be-normaloccurrence of casualties during the annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia to some kindof NEGLIGENCE by the Saudi authorities. In recent years the magnitude andnumber of casualties has been so grave and frequent that people ought toreconsider (i don't mean boycotting the Hajj, 'cos that is a religiousobligation) and ask the appropriate questions about what could be done toprevent future incidents as well as what could have been done to preventpast accidents (if they were accidents at all). Personally, i suspect somekind of sabotage. Otherwise why does it continue to occur during the Hajjseason?Whatever the reason, i think the Saudis are using this religiousoccasion to bolster their tourism revenue. There should be a cap on themaximum number of people who should be granted visas to perform the Hajj,based on the tensile strength of the bridges, and other media oftransportation within Saudi. It wouldn't make too much sense for 7 millionpeople to make the Hajj when accomodation can only be provided for 6million. The point here is that the Saudis are driven by greed and not anobservance of religious belief.Some may argue that my view on this is a little bit too radical, giventhe fact that this is a requirement that every able muslim must do at leastonce in their lifetime, and so the Saudis do not have a right to determinewho performs the Hajj and who doesn't. The fact of the matter though is thatGod judges our responsibility. We cannot just continue doing things the oldfashioned way. Just like culture, i think religion is dynamic (subject tochange) as well. If the circumstances that led to the institutionalisationof the belief has changed, the rules must also be changed to cater for thepresent. What i mean is that when God gave this assignment to muslims, themeans of transportation were very remote and so the number of people whocould make the pilgrimage annually were very few because it took months, oreven years to get to Saudi, depending on ones place of residence. Since thisis no longer true, some checks and balances have to be put in place tofoster the safety of all the pilgrims.Thanks everyone and goodluck.It's Tamsir.------------------------------Date: Fri, 18 Apr 97 16:06:05 EDTFrom: mamadi corra < MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU To: gambia-l < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: tobaskiMessage-ID: < 199704182056.NAA14051@mx3.u.washington.edu A Tobaski greetings to you all!!!I hope all of you had a joyous tobaski. I pray that the rest of the year be prosperous for all of us. By the way, "Salibo"to all; send me by salibo.PeaceMamadi------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 06:05:37 PDTFrom: "Sirra Ndow" < sirra@hotmail.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Nigeria: The Ogoni Oppression Report (fwd)Message-ID: < 199704191305.GAA14947@f13.hotmail.com Content-Type: text/plain>Date: Sun, 13 Apr 1997 01:06:29 -0400 (EDT)>From: MJagana@aol.com >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Re: Nigeria: The Ogoni Oppression Report (fwd)>Dear Gambia L,>I have read through a lot of your comments about shell company and the>nigerian saga. I very much understand that shell is out to maximise it's>profits for it's shareholders.>So the cheaper the production cost to them the better to shell. This is also>supported by the fact the nigerian goverment does not have very strong or>strict enviromental rules and regulations.>This allows such comapanys in the oil industry to produce the oil as much as>they want with no conssideration to the ecological surronding.>However shell also drills oil in northern part of united kingdom. But they>are oblige by law to invest a certain portion of thier profits to>enviromental causes. This includes turning old oil fields into parks. And any>tree that is killed requires shell to finance the planting of three young>trees.>When this matter was put to a shell manager in uk, his reply was that "SHELL>FOLLOWS ALL REGULATIONS OF ANY COUNTRY THEY OPERATE IN">This may be that the nigerian govt, has let shell loose to what it wants with>no consideration for the enviroment.>We can all blame shell, but we should also understand that shell is not the>lesgislator in nigeria. And if those CORRUPT POLITICIANS STACK THIER BANK>ACCOUNTS WITH KICKBACKS FROM SHELL, SHELL WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN NIGERIA>AS FAR AS THE GOVT KEEPS A BLIND EYE ON SHELL PRODUCTION POLICIES.>So the nigerian govt should take most of the blame about shellgate.>------------------------------------------------------------------------------>--------------------------------------------->" IT IS PERFECTLY LEGAL TO AVIOD REGULATIONS, BUT IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO>EVADE REGULATIONS">------------------------------------------------------------------------------>--------------------------------------------->M0MODOU JAGANAIt is true that the Nigerian Government sholud carry most of the blame for theOgoni problem and others like that, at least in my opinion but it is alsoimportant to note that Shell does not have a good track record in these matteras well, whether in Africa or the rest of the world. In fact, at their AnnualGeneral Meeting next month, some of it's shareholders intent to put this matterforward. They want Shell to be more committed to these issues than they arebut unfortunately, this group is a minority and Shell (the Exceutive) does notwish to go that way, at least not yet.Sirra Ndow============================================================================================================================================---------------------------------------------------------Get Your *Web-Based* Free Email at http://www.hotmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 12:53:45 -0700From: msarr@sprynet.com To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONMessage-ID: < 199704191953.MAA01155@m7.sprynet.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTHIS IS KIND OF A LATE NOTICETO ALL THOSE IN THE WASHINGTON METRO AREA, MUSA NGUM IS HAVING A PLAY-BACKSESSION AT THE SLIGO-DENNIS COMMUNITY CENTER 10200 SLIGO CREEK PARKWAY, TODAY,19 APRIL AT 6:00PM TO 11:00 PM. PLEASE COME AND SUPPORT YOUR SENEGAMBIANBROTHER. DONATIONS ARE $10:00------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 16:27:55 -0400From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONMessage-ID: < 33592ACB.1278@earthlink.net MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiDo you know if Musa Ngum will be in the New York City area anytime soon?Lat------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 13:50:37 -0700From: msarr@sprynet.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONMessage-ID: < 199704192050.NAA06438@m7.sprynet.com MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitYes, Latir. He will head back to New York either tomorrow or Monday. He willbe in the Washington area, again, in May for the ALD celebrations.soffie------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 15:58:01 -0500 (EST)From: "Ousman G." < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSIONMessage-ID: < 1C27D560229@scholar.wabash.edu MIME-version: 1.0Content-type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-transfer-encoding: 7BITSoffie,Do you know when exactly in May will he back in the Washington area?Thanks,Ousman> Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 13:50:37 -0700> From: msarr@sprynet.com > Subject: Re: MUSA NGUM IN A PLAY-BACK SESSION> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Yes, Latir. He will head back to New York either tomorrow or Monday. He will> be in the Washington area, again, in May for the ALD celebrations.> soffie%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%Ousman GajigoMorris Hall 107Crawfordsville, IN 47933(phone): 765 361 7096Fax: 765 361 6295%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 14:58:05 -0700 (PDT)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Utah NOW's 1997 keynote speaker--a polygamist wife! (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970419145708.17474A-100000@dante09.u.washington.edu MIME-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEI thought this might interest some of you, in light of the recentdiscussion about polygamy.....Ylva---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 12:44:56 -0700 (PDT)From: Thomas Murphy < twmurphy@u.washington.edu To: Anthropology Department < anthro@u.washington.edu Subject: Utah NOW's 1997 keynote speaker--a polygamist wife! (fwd)NOW Guest Calls Polygamy Ultimate Feminist LifestyleBY PATTY HENETZTHE SALT LAKE TRIBUNE=A0=A0=A0=A0=A0=A0 In the 26 years since the Utah chapter of the National Organizati=onfor Women was organized, the group has been ever ready to rumble onwomen's rights and roles in a male-dominated society.=A0=A0=A0 At this year's NOW conference May 3 in Salt Lake City, the keynot=speaker will be a polygamist's wife: Elizabeth Joseph, one of eightwomen married to preeminent Utah patriarch Alex Joseph.=A0=A0=A0 What hath NOW wrought?=A0=A0=A0 ''Familial units are evolving. We like to have open minds,'' saysNOW chapter spokeswoman Anna Maria Straight. ''We want to do away with=20stereotypes. Here's a woman who is outside the circle of discussion.Let's bring her in.''=A0=A0=A0 Elizabeth Joseph says her 23-year marriage embodies the ultimatefeminist lifestyle. ''People say to me, 'You have one-eighth of ahusband.' I say, 'No, I have eight times the husband.' He learns fromall of us.''=A0=A0=A0 The Josephs, whose marriages are private contracts, long have bee=objects of curiosity as they have practiced their own brand ofpolygamous politics from their southern Utah desert enclave in BigWater, an hour east of Kanab. The family makes up about 10 percent ofthe town's population. Alex Joseph has served as mayor; Elizabeth andDelinda Joseph have worked for the town. Besides the eight wives still=20living with him, Alex had a dozen other brief marriages and one thatended in divorce after 20 years. He has 21 children and 27grandchildren.=A0=A0=A0 Polygamy Lives On: Like it or not, polygamy has delineated Utahhistory. The Mormon Church custom was an affront to 19th-centuryAmericans, who withheld statehood until the doctrine was dumped. Butthough the church ban happened more than a century ago, jokes about Utah=20with polygamist punch lines -- and the practice itself -- live on,titillating Puritan sensibilities. One man and all those women? Hoo,boy.=A0=A0=A0 On the other hand, those eight Joseph women effectively have=20rendered seven men superfluous, underscoring how few men are necessary=20to perpetuate the species. Now that is a feminist challenge topatriarchy.=A0=A0=A0 ''Men who are afraid of women could never make it in ourlifestyle,'' Elizabeth Joseph says. ''Alex is just a fan of women.''=A0=A0=A0 Though she no longer practices law, Elizabeth Joseph's involvemen=in divorce cases showed her how the pressures of monogamy flattened many=20marriages. People who loved each other and otherwise were compatiblekilled their affection with quarrels or affairs. In their marriage,Joseph says, ''Alex might bring home the 25-year-old secretary. But he's=20not cleaning out his closet.''=A0=A0=A0 She figures that 80 percent of her time with her husband is share=with at least one other person -- ''We have more fun in a group,'' --and she shares a house not with her husband, but with one of the other=20wives. ''Any kind of roommate situation can drive you nuts,'' Josephsays. ''It's nice to have a relationship where you're not compromising=20over toothpaste caps and toilet lids.''=A0=A0=A0 And if you want more evidence of how polygamy works for women, ch=eckout women's magazines, she says.=A0=A0=A0 ''They all are about juggling family and career. I've met women w=hohave decided they are going to the top in their career and decided not=20to have families and resented the heck out of a system that made themmake that choice,'' Joseph says. ''In my family, we shareresponsibilities and have more freedom. My daughter's day care is athome.''=A0=A0=A0 And while she has to make lunch dates weeks in advance with hermonogamous friends, her ''seven friends at home are immediatelyavailable,'' she says.=A0=A0=A0 ''We're really a support group to one another in every facet of o=urlives, particularly in our marriages.''=A0=A0=A0 The NOW conference will be May 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. atWestminster College. The fee is $30, or attendees may pay on a sliding=20scale.------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 22:34:15 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 970419223414_1455151944@emout19.mail.aol.com Mr. Betts wrote about Gambian lawyers' fear of marabouts etc. I think thataside from this, there is also the fact that a Gambian magistrate wouldprobably be subject to a lot of finger pointing if they preside over a caseand "God forbid" send someone's son or daughter to prison. The nature ofour society is such that some of the people would find it hard to viewsuch situations objectively and just accept that one is merely doing one'sjob. This is unfortunately true of our society.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:01:28 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observer editorial-justice delayed is justice deniedMessage-ID: < 970419230128_-1200106399@emout07.mail.aol.com Hi everyone,I hope l am not stepping on any toes here, but l'd like to address somethingl've been observing. It seems that people tend to get rather emotional andin some cases even downright belligerant in responding to comments etcconcerning the various topics debated on this Gambia-L. Correct me if l amwrong, but l am under the impression that this is a forum for us to keep intouch as well as engage in intelligent discussion, where everyone isentitled to give their opinion. Surely , one can disagree with a statementwithout putting the writer of such statement down.Let us debate withintelligent words and a lot of respect for one another. When we disagree, letus respond in such a way as to gently pass on some new insight that theperson we are responding to may have overlooked or didn't know. In thismanner, we will all continue to learn from one another.Jabou.------------------------------Date: Sat, 19 Apr 1997 23:18:54 -0400 (EDT)From: Gunjur@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Farakhan...Message-ID: < 970419231853_-865717392@emout18.mail.aol.com wassalaam.Jabou------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 64************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

