----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 16 Feb 1997 17:11:11 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION TO

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Welcome Musa Sohna. I hope you will share your views with us.



Lamin Drammeh



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 16 Feb 1997 17:55:44 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re:Polygamy, domestic violence etc.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



I am sure we are not really drawing any high positive correlation

between polygamy and domestic violence. At least we know that one

can, and does, exist without the other. A member raised some

interesting points about polygamy in our societies, and I do agree with

most of his concerns. But let me share a little note with some of you:



About 7 months ago, a notice appeared in one of the Dailies

here in Japan. There is this local farming village willing

to offer Y500,000 to any family in that community which

brought forth to this world a third child! This sum is

equivalent to $5000 or 50000 Dalasis! The comunity's offer

was motivated by what they see as the reduction in farm-hands

in the near future. In the next publication of the Daily,

this offer came under intense attack, especially from the

Western readers! I am not sure how many Japanese families will

respond positively to this clarion call... Perhaps none!

The total fertility rate in Japan is around 1.4 with the

population barely replacing itself. People were not

enthusiastic about this offer not because they do not want a

third child, but because the economic cost of having one far

outweighs this $5000 offer!



And so what is the logic? What is there to learn from this? Japan,

like many other mature economies, but even more, is a very expensive

society. A present wealth of $5000 will eventually translate into

untold costs--education, health etc. Although still subject to more

empirical tests, there is enough evidence that family sizes are

highly inversely correlated with economic advancement. The huge

family sizes evident in most of our countries will eventualy give way

to smaller ones amid faster economic progress. Of course it is true

that polygamy and huge families are related, but the two are not the

same. Imagine that every Gambian woman is likely to give birth to

about 6 children during her reproductive lifespan! There are

polygamous families with fewer children and monogamous families with

many more. And we continue to feel the inevitable woes of a big

family, we may start to change.



The problem lies with our view about life, and that is where lies the

seed for change. With the increasing cost of education and health,

not to talk about the growing awareness and high competition, we

expect a shift in views toward smaller and more well-cared for

families. But unless we can move away from a rudimentary agrarian

culture to a more manufacturing and service oriented one, where the

availability of jobs and other self-dependent opportuinites for women

exist, polygamy may stay with us for a little longer.



When it comes to domestic violence, we need to look within our inner

minds for solutions. Violence is a human trait which needs to be

tamed through education and greater self-understanding. Being

responsive to the feelings of others is a good starting point. But

as Ndey Drammeh pointed out, domestic violence and polygamy are not

so inextricably linked as some of us may believe. Evidence abound.

Legislating against such an act may be a good idea but only when we

do realise that violence cannot be an appropriate means to most ends--

by no means a solution to domestic squabbles.



The picture is more complex and the debate on these issues is far from

over.



(To be continued)



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 16 Feb 1997 09:11:24 -0600

From: Greg Fegan <

To:

Subject: Lamin's last post re: Polygamy etc.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear All,



IMO Lamin in his last post raised some very good issues in regards to

population growth etc. The Gambia, if I remember the demography correctly,

is the fourth most densely populated country in Africa. A total fertility

rate (TFR) of 2.1-2.2 ensures replacement leading to a stable population.

The TFR for The Gambia is above 6 leaading to the inevitable conclusion that

population growth within The Gambia is still very high. IMO this has to be

a major restriction on development due to the requirement that just to stand

still, in terms of per capita income, the economy will have to roughly

triple in size during each generation.



I would like to know from the list what the present administration's policy

is toward family planning and reproductive health. It strikes me that

unless the problem of population growth is seriously addressed then the kind

of developments we all wish to see for The Gambia will not be possible. As

we all know larger populations require more food which means more firewood

and thus more desertification. There is a great time series of aerial views

of the progress of desertification in the Sene-Gambia region in the Gambia

National Museum in Banjul.



Regards



Greg

------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997 whilst doing comps)

Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine

Tel(504) 584 1759

Email:

WWW:

------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 08:39:37 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 21:38 14.02.97 -0600, Ndey Kumba wrote:



>Now back to the topic under discussion. Correct me if I am wrong, but I

>believe it was Abdou Gibba who asked the question whether polygamy

>and domestic violence are two sides of the same coin or something

>along those lines. I believe that to say that polygamy and domestic

>violence are not two sides is incorrect for a number of reasons. First of

>all, you have domestic violence in the "western world " where polygamy

>is supposedly illegal. Second of all, in cultures where polygamy is

>practiced, you have violence against women in monogamous as well as

>polygamous relations. However, I must add that polygamy may in some

>instances exacerbate the problem of domestic violence.





NDEY, I am not sure if you misunderstood what I stated or you are just

treating the question generally when you stated < I believe that to say that

polygamy and domestic violence are not two sides is incorrect for a number

of reasons." > In any case, I think we are both saying the same thing. I

wrote: < Since we are dealing with marital problems, allow me to grab this

opportunity to provoke discussions on another, or an issue of the same

category, POLYGAMY. Isn't polygamy the other side of the same coin? > I

further went on by treating polygamy and domestic violence as inseparable

concepts taking the Gambian case in context. Thus I wrote: < Most of us have

bitter experiences from the polygamous family types with numerous problems

such as competition within the 2/3 wives and their respective children

leading to "enmity", unfair treatment of 1 or 2 of the wives, personal

economic problems that leads to public funds embezzlement and etc. Do we

(men) accept this as a problem to be dealt with? Women undergo, though not

necessarily physical, but psychological harassment that sometimes could be

even more torturing than physical harassment. Poor our mothers, they have to

bear the pain and stick to the marriage for "THE SAKE OF THE CHILDREN".

While the father is "unstable" (having to "ayeh" here and there, now and

then), most of the said children don't even learn to know their fathers or

vice versa. Is our generation going to repeat the same mistakes by

justifying the practice as our culture/religion? >



MAMADI, I must commend you on the courageous way you treated this subject. I

wouldn't do so differently. Once again, In my opinion, the only solution to

any existing problem is firstly identifying the problem which also entails

acknowledging it's existence. Deal with what is, without leaving a single

word out regardless how tough ones words may sound is the ultimate means of

problem solution. With such an attitude, so many standing problems in our

society could be dealt with appropriately. It is true that "masslaa" is a

central part of our culture but it would be more valuable when it is

utilized under positive effects. Every one of us knows how negative some

effects of "masslaa" could be. Keep up your courage, MAMADI. MALANDING

wrote: < Cool it! cool it Mamadi. I hope you are not a little bit harse on

the system? > Well MALANDING, I don't think so. Maybe it's the system that

is a bit harsh and to correct any harsh problem, harsh actions has to be

taken. Don't you agree?



















***************************************************************

* SI JAMMA!! KAIRABA KONOH!! DI MASUMEH!!..... IN PEACE!! *

* ::)))Abdou Oujimai *

* ------------------------------------------------------- *

* Centre for studies of Environment and Resources *

* University of Bergen *

* Bergen High-Tech. Centre Ltd. *

* N-5020 BERGEN *

* *

* Tel: +47 55584214 Fax: +47 55589687 *

* Email:

***************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 11:41:51 +-100

From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <

To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: When The Cock Crows

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



When the cock Crows



When the cock crows

early in the morning

I think of you, my country

when the sun rises

I see the sky shining

I hear the birds singing

I feel the winds moving

when the cock crows

early in the morning

noises from the compound arise

the women go feching water

preparing the baths

pounding the rice for breakfast

the men lead the morning prayers

then all say salamalekum

as custom and traditional bid

when the cock crows

early in the morning

I think of you, my country.



When the sun is hot

in the middle of the day

people are walking and working

sweating and burning

chewing and spitting

eating and drinking

quarrelling and joking

when the sun is hot

in the middle of the day

I think of you, my country



When the sun goes down

colouring the sky

women back from work

in the rice fields

prepare bennachine or chou

and men back from work

in the groundnuts farms

enjoy the family gathering

when the sun goes down

colouring the sky

I think of you, my country



When the moon and stars are out

in the black velvet sky

women in coloured dresses

some carrying babies on their backs

sing with their golden voices

dance to the men `s beating of the drums

some are filling the bantabas

some the open-air cinemas

and some men and women

young and old, boys and girls

are gathering in jokes and games

stories and tales

brewing and stirring the green tea



When the moon and stars are out

in the black velvet sky

when the moon shines on the sea

and the stars sparkle like diamonds

in the black velvet sky

when the moon and stars shine

on the white sanded beach

I think of you, my country.



Matarr M. Jeng.

April, 1977





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 08:21:51 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Government Ministry Address

Message-ID: <



Can someone help me with the full address of the office of the Permanent Secretary, Personel Management Office, Gambia.



Thanks you.



Malanding Jaiteh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 12:37:37 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: foday musa suso

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi,



who knows Foday Musa Suso from The Gambia (CDs?)? He is the founder of

the Mandingo Griot Society in the States. I was fascinated by the

synthie-kora sound but couldn't find more in Germany than just one track

on a sampler. Is he/are they active, popular, known at all???



Thank you!



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 15:16:32 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: foday musa suso

Message-ID: <19970217141448.AAB24796@LOCALNAME>



On 17 Feb 97 at 12:37, Andrea Klumpp wrote:



> Hi,

>

> who knows Foday Musa Suso from The Gambia (CDs?)? He is the founder

> of the Mandingo Griot Society in the States. I was fascinated by the

> synthie-kora sound but couldn't find more in Germany than just one

> track on a sampler. Is he/are they active, popular, known at all???

>

> Thank you!

>

> Andrea



Foday Musa Suso is still active as far as I know and used to live in

Chicago. I had both his previous address and phone number and had

been trying to locate him again in vain.

I am interested in getting in touch with him if anyone on the list

knows his phone number or address.



Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 15:19:40 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970217141756.AAA21336@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

E Semega Janneh has been added to the list and as a custom, we

expect to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Mr Janneh, please send an introduction of yourself to the list.







Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 15:40:02 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: Re: Government Ministry Address

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



The address is just:

PMO

The Quadrangle

Banjul

The Gambia



Heidi Skramstad





> Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 08:21:51 -0500

> Reply-to:

> From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Government Ministry Address



> Can someone help me with the full address of the office of the Permanent Secretary, Personel Management Office, Gambia.

>

> Thanks you.

>

> Malanding Jaiteh

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 10:07:43 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Abdou Gibba, you wrote:



> MAMADI, I must commend you on the courageous way you treated this subject. I

> wouldn't do so differently. Once again, In my opinion, the only solution to

> any existing problem is firstly identifying the problem which also entails

> acknowledging it's existence. Deal with what is, without leaving a single

> word out regardless how tough ones words may sound is the ultimate means of

> problem solution. With such an attitude, so many standing problems in our

> society could be dealt with appropriately. It is true that "masslaa" is a

> central part of our culture but it would be more valuable when it is

> utilized under positive effects. Every one of us knows how negative some

> effects of "masslaa" could be. Keep up your courage, MAMADI. MALANDING

> wrote: < Cool it! cool it Mamadi. I hope you are not a little bit harse on

> the system? > Well MALANDING, I don't think so. Maybe it's the system that

> is a bit harsh and to correct any harsh problem, harsh actions has to be

> taken. Don't you agree?



Abdou Gibba & Mamadi, with all due respect, I think that Malanding is

quite right in that you are being too harsh with this system. I think the

main issue here is not polygamy, as you have lead some of us to believe,

but the real issue is "Population Control". As sensitve an issue as it may

be to the African, we all know why it is never addressed by our

governments. The politicians do not address this issue mainly because it

challenges the growth of an individual's tribe, which deprives parents of

the hands needed to till the land and care for the elderly tomorrow. We

are failing to acknowledge the fact that Africa's gravest threat today is

that its growth rate is more rapid that any continent in the world. By

asserting this blame on Polygamy alone, you are denouncing religious and

traditional beliefs that have belonged to us for generations. Until

governments stop considering birth control as a plot to depopulate the

third world countries, a family's standard of living (both polygamous and

monogamous), along with its security and health will not improve. And

until, the governments can persuade us that, just like the developed

world, population control follows improved economic conditions, we will

continue to have more children.



If you wish to kill a tree, don't just cut off a few branches. You will be

Regards,
Moe S. Jallow





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow

==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 10:27:50 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Government Ministry Address

Message-ID: <





Thank You Heidi.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 02:02:08 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: When The Cock Crows

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Matarr,



I am no great fan of poetry, but I love this one.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 19:30:50 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 10:07 17.02.97 -0500, Moe S. Jallow wrote:







>Abdou Gibba & Mamadi, with all due respect, I think that Malanding is

>quite right in that you are being too harsh with this system. I think the

>main issue here is not polygamy, as you have lead some of us to believe,

>but the real issue is "Population Control".





MOE, I don't think you are looking into the corelations here. When I chosed

to corelate domestic violence and polygamy in our society I did so because,

as I said, I can't find myself dealing with the problem of domestic in our

society without touching that of polygamy. I have already sited some exaples

of the consequencies of polygamy and you have yet come with another one -

"population controll". I think you fail to see the connection here. Polygamy

is one of the most crucial contributors to high population growth. That's

why you can't deal with population growth in Africa without going into

polygamy. Governments have an important role in population control, policy

wise, likewise the general public's average behavoir.



Finally, I can't see why we can't discuss POLYGAMY if we could discuss F

Genital Mutilation



As sensitve an issue as it may

>be to the African, we all know why it is never addressed by our

>governments. The politicians do not address this issue mainly because it

>challenges the growth of an individual's tribe, which deprives parents of

>the hands needed to till the land and care for the elderly tomorrow. We

>are failing to acknowledge the fact that Africa's gravest threat today is

>that its growth rate is more rapid that any continent in the world. By

>asserting this blame on Polygamy alone, you are denouncing religious and

>traditional beliefs that have belonged to us for generations. Until

>governments stop considering birth control as a plot to depopulate the

>third world countries, a family's standard of living (both polygamous and

>monogamous), along with its security and health will not improve. And

>until, the governments can persuade us that, just like the developed

>world, population control follows improved economic conditions, we will

>continue to have more children.

>

>If you wish to kill a tree, don't just cut off a few branches. You will be

>better off cutting the stem.

>

>

>Regards,

>Moe S. Jallow

>==============================================================================

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

>---------------------------------------------------------------------------

--

>

>

>

>

***************************************************************

* SI JAMMA!! KAIRABA KONOH!! DI MASUMEH!!..... IN PEACE!! *

* ::)))Abdou Oujimai *

* ------------------------------------------------------- *

* Centre for studies of Environment and Resources *

* University of Bergen *

* Bergen High-Tech. Centre Ltd. *

* N-5020 BERGEN *

* *

* Tel: +47 55584214 Fax: +47 55589687 *

* Email:

***************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 19:50:53 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 10:07 17.02.97 -0500, Moe S. Jallow wrote:







>Abdou Gibba & Mamadi, with all due respect, I think that Malanding is

>quite right in that you are being too harsh with this system. I think the

>main issue here is not polygamy, as you have lead some of us to believe,

>but the real issue is "Population Control".





MOE, I don't think you are looking into the correlations here. When I choose

to correlate domestic violence and polygamy in our society I did so because,

as I said, I can't find myself dealing with the problem of domestic violence

in our society without touching that of polygamy. I have already sited some

examples of the consequences of polygamy and you did, yet, come with another

one - "population control". I think you fail to see the connection here.

Polygamy is one of the contributors to high population growth in Africa.

That's why you can't deal with the problem of population growth in the case

of Africa without going into polygamy. Governments have an important role in

population control, policy wise, likewise the general public's average

behavior.



Finally, I can't see why we can't discuss POLYGAMY if we could discuss

FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION. After all, they are all part of our culture. I do

appreciate the delicacy of all subjects though, and the need to treat them

as such. But it got to start some where. Say within ourselves, we who seem

to "understand" the concept "population growth".



***************************************************************

* SI JAMMA!! KAIRABA KONOH!! DI MASUMEH!!..... IN PEACE!! *

* ::)))Abdou Oujimai *

* ------------------------------------------------------- *

* Centre for studies of Environment and Resources *

* University of Bergen *

* Bergen High-Tech. Centre Ltd. *

* N-5020 BERGEN *

* *

* Tel: +47 55584214 Fax: +47 55589687 *

* Email:

***************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 17 Feb 1996 22:50:21 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: THE TROUBLE MAKERS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



ANDREA!!

Islam holds the view that the husband is the captain of the

'ship'

called MARRIAGE,and as a result,he is expected to discipline her if she

fails in her marital responsibilities either as a wife or as a

mother.Now,the various steps that the Kuran suggests to be followed when

there is a conflict do not include corporal punishment.The

first step is for the Husband to discuss with her and try to explain why

he thinks that a certain action is wrong.And if that doesn't work,the

next step is to

temporary desert her,which means to still be with her in the same house

but not to sleep with her in the same room or bed.If this temporary

desertion has gone reasonably long enough, and the wife has not mended

her ways,then they can proceed to

the third step,namely the invitation of a referee from the wife's family

and another from the Husband's.These two referees must be people of high

integrity and must not shy away from aportioning blame where blame is

due.But in the event whereby these two people fail to reconcile the

differences between the couple,it would then be their duty to recommend

a DIVORCE.So, this in short,is what the Kuran prescribes as

far as resolution of conflict in marriage is concerned.But in the case

whereby the Husband is the one failing his marital responsibilities of

food,shelter,protection and rearing of the children,she can

first of all complain to his parents,and if that doesn't help,she and

her parents have the right to go to the Family Court to seek permanent

'desertion'(divorce);this,if they are absolutely sure he is

incorrigeable.Some Islamic Jurists maintain that the husband has the

right to slightly beat the wife if he thinks

that that would be much more effective in persuading her to mend her

ways.But that is a minority view,and there is no explicit mention of it

anywhere in the kuran,that,in addition to the fact that the=20

Prophet himself never raised his hand against any of his wives.Islamic

Jurisprudence has no legislation for a GIRLFRIEND,because

that,theoretically,does not exist.So much for Islam's view on wife

beating.



Andrea,it is well documented that precolonial Black Africa was

predominantly Matrilineal- inheritance and succession passes through the

Female and NOT the Male line,and that children,even if brought up by

their biological father,really belong to the Maternal Uncle(brother of

the mother).That is precisely why when the king of kings,BESSI,of the

Ghana empire died in 1067 he was NOT succeeded by his own son,but by his

sister's son by the name TUNKA MENIN.And almost hundred and fifty years

later,in the MALI EMPIRE,the Empire that succeeded GHANA EMPIRE,though

the famous Mandingo king,MARI JATTA was succeeded by his son,MENSA

WELI,who was later succeeded by his brother,MANSA WATI,who in turn was

succeeded by his brother,Khalifa,this latest because

he was both bloody and grossly incompetent,he was murdered and replaced

NOT by a brother this time but by the son of the Daughter of MARI

JATTA.The Constituitions of both GHANA and MALI stated that since the

king cannot be absolutely sure that his son is really his son,and since

the person succeeding the king must be the same blood as the king,it is

a better bet for the son of the king's sister to succeed him.This

principle

was observed consistently throughout the Ghana Empire,but because some

of the

Emperors in the Mali empire were converted to Islam,there was a tendency

to mix the patriarchy(succession on the male side)of Islam with the

Matriarchy of Black Africa.



The same thing applies to the Senegambian Region.For instance,when some

members=20

of the nobility entered Islam in the Senegambian Kingdom of CAYOR,the

non-Islamized

nobility was so outraged by it that some of them resorted to kidnapping

the daughters and sisters of those converted to Islam and secretly

giving them to the DAMEL,the King of Cayor so that he would give them to

the TIEDDOS,those working in the imperial palace,to marry as their

wives.These people took this desperate action simply because they very

genuinely feared that since succession to the throne followed the Female

line

of the nobility rather than the male one,it would be dangerous for the

Cayor nation to allow these women to Marry people belonging to this NEW

RELIGION in which both succession and inheritance pass through the male

line.



Matriarchy developed in Africa because it was the African women who in

antiquities

accidentally discovered that they could put some seeds in the ground,put

some water

on it and wait for a couple of months to be able to harvest the

fruits.Now,this was

amazing given the fact that it had always been thought that only the GOD

of FERTILITY

was capable of such a feat! This discovery enormously increased the

African woman's

status in the eyes of her men,who,even before this discovery,believed

that their women's capacity to create children had something to do with

the fact that they were

endowed with some of the powers of the Gods.At this stage of their

development,neither

the African man nor the woman had any idea that the men played any role

in the production of children.Now,as gardening(agriculture)developed,and

its status as a source of food for the family,as opposed to going around

hunting and picking fruits for the good part of the day,the African

woman's power as the master of the home,source of food and nourishment

for its members became more and more established.It is quite amazing

that this fact has changed very little up to this day,even after

practising the

patrarchy of Islam for 1200 years and that of christianity for 400

years.You just have to go to any village in rural Gambia of today,to

know who are the people really in charge there,the men or the women.My

cousin's wife in Stockholm claims that she's a feminist,but my

cousin(the husband) still cannot cook in the kitchen without first

seeking her permission!!!



So,now its not very difficult to put into perspective what followed

after the coming of the Trouble Makers,the ARABS and the EUROPEANS.When

they came everything of importance in the African economy belonged to

the Women,especially the LAND.In African

TRIBAL LAW,the land was sacred and it belonged to the women who tilled

it,who were also sacred,and its ownership did not change no matter what

happened,and no king would sink that low to try to confiscate the land

of the people he defeated.But apparently that was not the case with our

new friends! And that ,of course,heralded the begining of the end of the

SANCTITY of the LAND and the sanctity of the women who owned it.From=20

owning 100% of the Land,they would now,in Islam,own only one third of

it,because the two third goes to the male heirs.In christianity,their

share is slightly more,but still

far less than what had been the case before the uninvited guests

came.Now,in the old system,Women's physical weakness was balanced out by

the fact that Men considered them

as little gods and sacred,that, in addition to the fact that they were

economically more powerful than the men.So now,in addition to their

physical strenght,the new guys

have taught us that,men are morally superior to women and that wealth is

better managed in the hands of the men.All these things combined have

had,quite evidently, a devastating impact on the African woman's place

in society.



Now,every new circumstance creates its new realities.And the new reality

created by both Islam and Christianity is that all the means of power in

society are in hands of

the men and because absolute power leads inevitably to absolute abuse

and excess,the African woman,and the Senegambian woman, for that

matter,will always be at the mercy of the men as long as they have not

had equal access to the means that make men powerful in their society,

namely education,health,jobs,religion,commerce and politics.And until

that happens,all the conscience-pricking preaches and pleas to men to be

nice to them

will not amount to much.=20





REGARDS BASSSS!

=20



















--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 15:51:20 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <



Perhaps the issue of polygamy will be justly dealth with if we try and address some key questions. What are the underlying causes of polygamy in most of black Afica? Was it out of ecological necessity (ie. survival strategy) or yet another attempt for the African man to exercise his machoism over the fenmale subjects of his community?



malanding









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 17:25:07 -0500 (EST)

From: Isatou Bojang <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Fri, 14 Feb 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:



> When it comes to domestic violence even though men get most of the

> blame, women also contribute to the problem. I am certainly no expert on

> this subject, but I believe that our views on domestic violence are

> shaped by the socialization process that we underwent as children.

> During this process, society makes' women believe that they have to

> subservient to men, they are supposed to get married and take care of

> their children. Some women because they want to conform to norms of

> society learn to lie to themselves. They go with the expectations of

> society to win acceptances even if it means jeopardizing there own

> happiness. They would marry for the wrong reasons and then stay in

> abusive relationships just because society frowns at divorce. These

> women would tell their husbands whatever they want to hear rather

> than being honest with them. They believe that good women are ones

> that never complain no matter what their husbands do or say to them.

> Since these women believe that they need a man to be whole, they will

> stay in awful marriages no matter what the consequences.



Yes, but who has set up this norm? Men have, so I disagree when you say

that women are also to blame for domestic violence. This issue has to do

with power and the fact is that in The Gambia (and even here), we live in

a culture that is male dominated and in which the "societal norms" are

set by men, and to their advantage. When women "marry for the wrong

reasons" or feel "that [they should] never complain no matter what their

husbands do or say to them", as you say, it is because of the cultural

norms that men have set up, not women.

We need to recognize that nothing about domestic violence is the

fault of the woman.



Isatou



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 16:25:11 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: foday musa suso -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline





Momodou,



I believe Foday Musa still lives in Chicago. I do not have his current

telephone number but will try to get it from friends. As soon as I have the

number, I will inform you.



Ndey Kumba





On 2/17/97, Momodou Camara wrote:



>>> Camara, Momodou <

09:16am >>>



Foday Musa Suso is still active as far as I know and used to live in

Chicago. I had both his previous address and phone number and had

been trying to locate him again in vain.

I am interested in getting in touch with him if anyone on the list

knows his phone number or address.



Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 16:45:35 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: INTRODUCTION TO

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi Musa Sohna,

this is your bro, Alieu Jawara. Its nice to get in touch once again.

I'm very busy right now but I'll send you a mail soon.

Salamu Alaikum

Alieu



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 18:30:57 -0500 (EST)

From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

To: "N'Della N'Jie" <

Cc: Gambia-L <

Subject: Really good ones !!!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







********************************************

* Fatou N'Jie *

* Decision Sciences Department *

* Georgia State University *

* *

* Email:

* http://www.gsu.edu/~gs01fnn/index.html *

********************************************



Enjoy a very good laugh.



Subject: Really good ones !!!!







A girl phoned me the other day and said .... Come on over, there's

nobody home. I went over. Nobody was home.





I could tell that my parents hated me. My bath toys were a toaster

and a radio.





My father carries around the picture of the kid who came with his

wallet.





I remember the time I was kidnapped and they sent a piece of my

finger to my father. He said he wanted more proof.



Once when I was lost..... I saw a policeman and asked him to help

me find my parents. I said to him ..... do you think we'll ever find

them? He said ... I don't know kid .... there are so many places they

can hide.



On Halloween .... the parents send their kids out looking like

me. Last year... one kid tried to rip my face off! Now its

different...when I answer the door the kids hand me candy.



My wife made me join a bridge club. I jump off next Tuesday.





I went to see my doctor. Doctor, every morning when I get up and

look in the mirror... I feel like throwing up; What's wrong with me?

He said... I don't know but your eyesight is perfect.



My psychiatrist told me I'm going crazy.I told him ..... If you

don't mind I'd like a second opinion.He said .... Alright....

you're ugly too!



When I was born the doctor took one look at my face ... turned me

over and said. Look ... twins!



I remember when I swallowed a bottle of sleeping pills. My doctor

told me to have a few drinks and get some rest.













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 20:42:25 -0600

From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Government Ministry Address

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 08:21 AM 2/17/97 -0500, you wrote:

>Can someone help me with the full address of the office of the Permanent

Secretary, Personel Management Office, Gambia.

>

>Thanks you.

>

>Malanding Jaiteh



It's

PMO,QUADRANGLE, BANJUL, FAX:223813.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 22:27:37 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Leading by involvement

Message-ID: <



We have a television station,a radio station and couple of daily newspapers.

Under normal circumstances that should significantly enhanced people's

understanding of what goes around them.Well the fact is the flow of

information is at best minimal and at worst misleading,a situation that leads

to an underappreciation of efforts the leaders make on the one hand and the

inability of citizens to detect wrongdoing in a timely manner on the other

hand.I am sure there are a host of reasons responsible for this unfortunate

situation, but i'd like to focus on how we can embark on a path that would

eventually enable every citizen to be in a position to minimally understand

the issues that face them and the country at any given time.The cornerstone

of my proposal is an honest committment on the part of our leaders to

formulate and conduct gov't policy by involving the very people those

policies affect directly. To this end the gov't should actively encourage the

formation of associationsthat reflect every facet of our society. These

associations would have to be outside the purvue of gov't and to that regard

lawmakers should codify there protection from gov't interference into law

once they are formed. The associations would probably need a little bit of

govt subsidies to be sustained which the gov't could use as a leverage to

ensure that members interest are adequately represented.Once we have vibrant

grassroots based associations up and running, politicians and policy makers

would be compelled to fully explain their positions because they now have

both a forum and peoplewho would actually demand answers. I can see the

Permanent Secretary Min of health sitting in a forum sponsored by The Gambia

Nurses Association explaining why the gov't wants to boost spending on

primary health care at the village level at the expense of further training

of mid-wives. Rather than hatching the plan at headquaters , the gov't would

be making a serious effort at reachingout to the people who would be most

affected and in the process both sides would have an opportunity to exchange

ideas.The same forum would have also invited say the UDP representative who

might think the gov't is not doing nearly enough to provide healthcare . The

forum gets more views and with some luck a consensus emerges that encompasses

the merits it deserves.



Pretty soon speech making, explanations and reasoning would be seen as

crucial components for the success or failure of policy making.We would then

have become a nation that is no longer being pulled by a noose over our neck

.. Instead we will be equiped to measure and verify the performance of those

we choose to lead us and they too would enjoy our confidence and gratitude if

they do what they are charged to do. There will be no losers.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 17 Feb 1997 23:02:19 -0500

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Isatou Bojang wrote:

>

> On Fri, 14 Feb 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:

>

> > When it comes to domestic violence even though men get most of the

> > blame, women also contribute to the problem. I am certainly no expert on

> > this subject, but I believe that our views on domestic violence are

> > shaped by the socialization process that we underwent as children.

> > During this process, society makes' women believe that they have to

> > subservient to men, they are supposed to get married and take care of

> > their children. Some women because they want to conform to norms of

> > society learn to lie to themselves. They go with the expectations of

> > society to win acceptances even if it means jeopardizing there own

> > happiness. They would marry for the wrong reasons and then stay in

> > abusive relationships just because society frowns at divorce. These

> > women would tell their husbands whatever they want to hear rather

> > than being honest with them. They believe that good women are ones

> > that never complain no matter what their husbands do or say to them.

> > Since these women believe that they need a man to be whole, they will

> > stay in awful marriages no matter what the consequences.

>

> Yes, but who has set up this norm? Men have, so I disagree when you say

> that women are also to blame for domestic violence. This issue has to do

> with power and the fact is that in The Gambia (and even here), we live in

> a culture that is male dominated and in which the "societal norms" are

> set by men, and to their advantage. When women "marry for the wrong

> reasons" or feel "that [they should] never complain no matter what their

> husbands do or say to them", as you say, it is because of the cultural

> norms that men have set up, not women.

> We need to recognize that nothing about domestic violence is the

> fault of the woman.

>

> Isatou



ISATOU:



I disagree. Let us not forget too soon about the fact that we come from a

nation, The Gambia, where Islam is the predominant religion. Let us not be

deceived by what we see or hear in the west out here. Where as Islam does

not enslave women, contrary to popular opinion, it however gives the

dominant power to the man in the house hold (sort of reiterating BASS). I

believe we (both men and women on this discussion group) have to re-evaluate

and re-eventuate our positions on this issue. Do not judge me wrong; I'm in

no way demeaning women because I love my dear mother, but I do think it will

be unwise to sort of trade our religious values as a result of our mere

exposure to the western values.



Bass, bravo for a well written piece. You couldn't have written it better.



NB: MALANDING, COULD YOU PLEASE SHORTEN YOUR LINES A LITTLE BIT.



GOD BLESS!

PA-MAMBUNA, LEXINGTON.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 00:15:29 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Self Introduction

Message-ID: <v01540b00af2e9f71a0fe@[205.205.161.187]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Brothers/Sisters



Thank you for welcoming me at the Gambia-L. My name is Ebrima Sama Corr.



A native of the Gambia:

Mbanta Village

Upper Nuimi District

North Bank Division



And



Canadian resident:

68 Prince Arthur West

Apt. 103

Montreal, Quebec



Tel: (514) 849-5149



I am a McGill graduate and am presently pursuing a Master's degree in

Public Policy and Public Administration (MPPPA) at Concordia University,

Montreal. I have enjoyed reading subscribers' viewpoints and their

critical analysis of the issues been discussed. As a subscriber I hope to

contact many old and new friends.



There are two things I would like to know about Gambia-L. First, is there

an annual fee? This is important, we all know that nothing is free.

Second, are there regulations or guidelines to ensure the smooth running of

the forum? It is essential to have written laws which serve as a deterrent

for any member or members who might try to violate the successful

functioning of Gambia-L.



If decisions and regulations exist please, make them public. A stable

financial base and accurate well-thought out information are essential

elements in whatever we do. They cannot be ignored. My thanks to Laye and

Karafa Badjie for introducing me to the Gambia-L discussion group.



Wishing you all a happy winter break.



Unity,



Ebrima Sama Corr









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 00:18:56 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <







Dear Gambia L,



I just have a small contributions to give on this topic. I see very

interesting discussions in relation to Islam, rights of women, abusive men

and domestic violence.



I must say the main problem in the gambia ( mostly around the wold of Islam),

those who apply the laws ( the so called Learned), DO NOT DISTINGUISH BETWEEN

THE CULTURE ( IE TRADITION ) AND ISLAM.



I must say Islam is very protective of women, there is a hole SURAH IN THE

QURAN ( AL-NISA -WOMEN) which describe the right of a woman from marriage to

inheritance. If you guys read that surah you shall surely realise the

respeact Islam gives to women, contary to many believs.



I know that most of these believies are delevopped because of the way women

are treated (which is supported) by the traditional beleives.



For example in the gambia, if a woman has a problem with the husband and the

relation is turning abusesive. The most support she might get is " bear for

him he is your husband".



So i strongly believe we should separate what Islam lays down as a giude (in

the quran and the hadith) and what our cultures makes as belive.



I PERSONAL BELIEVE THAT WOMEN HAVE A RIGHT IN THIS WORLD, AND I AM PROUD OF

MY DAD FOR GIVING MY MUM ALL THE SUPPORT IN THIER LIFES. FOR ALLOWING HER TO

RUN HER OWN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST TWENTY YEARS. ALTHOUGH A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE

AGAINST IT WHEN SHE FIRST STARTED.



MOMODOU A M JAGANA



MJagana@aol.com



























------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 06:59:26 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 15:51 17.02.97 -0500, Malanding wrote:



>Perhaps the issue of polygamy will be justly dealth with if we try and

address some key questions. What are the underlying causes of polygamy in

most of black Afica? Was it out of ecological necessity (ie. survival

strategy) or yet another attempt for the African man to exercise his

machoism over the fenmale subjects of his community? <





THAT WOULD BE A VERY PERFECT START, MALANDING.









***************************************************************

* SI JAMMA!! KAIRABA KONOH!! DI MASUMEH!!..... IN PEACE!! *

* ::)))Abdou Oujimai *

* ------------------------------------------------------- *

* Centre for studies of Environment and Resources *

* University of Bergen *

* Bergen High-Tech. Centre Ltd. *

* N-5020 BERGEN *

* *

* Tel: +47 55584214 Fax: +47 55589687 *

* Email:

***************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 07:26:11 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



FOR THE GAMBIA OUR HOMELAND

WE STRIVE AND WORK AND PRAY,

THAT ALL MAY LIVE IN UNITY,

FREEDOM AND PEACE EACH DAY.



LET JUSTICE GUIDE OUR ACTIONS

TOWARDS THE COMMON GOOD,

AND JOIN OUR DIVERSE PEOPLES

TO PROVE MAN'S BROTHERHOOD.



WE PLEDGE OUR FIRM ALLEGIANCE,

OUR PROMISE WE RENEW,

KEEP US GREAT GOD OF NATIONS,

TO THE GAMBIA EVER TRUE.



HAPPY INDEPENDENCE GAMBIA-LERS. By the way does anyone have or know the full

text of "LIGAYE JOTNA, GAMBIA AMNA BOPAAM"? I would like to have one in

preparation to our Independence Party on saturday, 22nd. Thanks in advance.



***************************************************************

* SI JAMMA!! KAIRABA KONOH!! DI MASUMEH!!..... IN PEACE!! *

* ::)))Abdou Oujimai *

* ------------------------------------------------------- *

* Centre for studies of Environment and Resources *

* University of Bergen *

* Bergen High-Tech. Centre Ltd. *

* N-5020 BERGEN *

* *

* Tel: +47 55584214 Fax: +47 55589687 *

* Email:

***************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 12:37:12 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: foday musa suso -Reply

Message-ID: <19970218113534.AAA7418@LOCALNAME>



On 17 Feb 97 at 16:25, Ndey Drammeh wrote:



>

> Momodou,

>

> I believe Foday Musa still lives in Chicago. I do not have his

> current telephone number but will try to get it from friends. As

> soon as I have the number, I will inform you.

>

> Ndey Kumba

>

Thank you very much. I will be very glad to get his number and just

let him know that its me and I am surely be happy to give it.



Best regards

Momodou

*****************************************

Momodou Camara

Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

Denmark

Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)



E-Mail:-

momodou@inform-bbs.dk

URL:-

********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 12:37:13 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: (Fwd): Mail from Asbjcrn Nordam

Message-ID: <19970218113534.AAB7418@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

I was asked by Asbjcrn to forward this mail below which he sent

earlier as an attachment.



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

From: Asbjcrn Nordam <

To: 'Momodou Camara' <

Subject:

Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 10:13:38 +0100



One of you wrote:

"Our pessimist and still passive nature indicates the long way we have

to go to realize our potentials. More frustrating is the fact that the

majority of our intellectuals who are supposed to know better fall even

more into this "trap" by, as I put it earlier on, dancing to the tone

of West even though we hear the contradictions their musical

instruments play.



from all those syndromes we are suffering from, dependency, pessimism,

passivity, lack of self confidence....etc. Here is a typical Gambian

Inferiority-complex-syndrom, when one is unreliable to someone the

unreliable person is characterized as "YOW DOR TOUBAB" (you are not a

white man). Literary meaning, the white man is more reliable than the

black man"



Please, I don t think it s necessary, but all of you know, that all

children on the earth has the potential, but it s depending where you

are born, how good your chances to develop them are. Please show up

confidence. The future is in your hands. And we are some who will do

our best to help if needed. But I m not sure if it is so. As Per wrote

about fisheries the other day, the traditional fishermen in the

country know so much already. And I think it s the same with you.

Allow me to deal your frustration with you. Positively meant.



Denmark is not a "donor-country" to the Gambia, and I don t have

access to a lot of studies or information, which could be transferred

to you. But every month I can see on the news letter from our foreign

Ministry, that there are reports from danish companies in East Africa

on forestry, seed-transplantation, roads-, railways- and harbours

constructions, sanitary-programmes, solar-energy-supply-programmes for

pumps, building of transformer-stations, studies on various diseases

(measles, malaria, cholera, aids, etc), students and advisory-,

training and exchange-programmes, etc, etc. We have been

supervising in Uganda trying to build up a governmental

administration, we have transferred the ombudsman-system etc. And I m

sure Norway, Sweden, and a lots of countries has done the same, and

has a great deal of experiences. To that come all the resources put

in, and all the experiences from the very many NGO-projects. But what

will there be out of all this ? Even I know that this is established

by some because they feel they do a fine thing/job and by their heart

really want to do something, I also know that for others this is a

very smart way of keeping you depending, and we to profit.



I m not sure that we do the right thing, and the reports on danish aid

for the last 10 years is telling exactly the same. We never reach the

poorest people, and most african countries has gone "backwards" over

the last 5 years. But internationally their is now an understanding,

that for the sake of ourselves (the west - I think) we must be ensure,

that Africa is back on the trail. And I think you can do it yourself,

if we in the west just treat your fair.



There was a danish economist, who 2 weeks ago, just before the

continuing debate on the Lome-act, said that EU could decide that

Africa (south of Sahara) should be included in the EU-trade-market on

the same conditions as the member-countries. That could give the

countries a fair chance.There were other economists who said that

should be a threat, but the dane said "no", because the total GNP for

the countries south of SAHARA was not much more then the one for Spain.

So it was just like opening the market for a country-export like

Spain's. I m not an economist, so I don t know anything on this. But

to me it was some kind of a point.



Danish radio has put focus on Africa this year. They have established

a homepage and information-channel on the net, where you can find all

the "africa"- programmes both on TV and radio. And all the

"background" materials, such as interviews in full length, not cut as

in the programme, articles and news. It will be a fantastic world of

information. Momodou Camara has given some help to them and he can

tell more about it (the homepage is

Because of my job I m mostly not home until late in the evenings, so

my chances of seeing and listening is not very good.



But the other day I taped a one-hour programme from TV called "Africa

- the continent which has overslept " (directly translated). Even one

has to be very careful to judge from such a film, I found it very

inspiring. There were interviews with young african businessmen,

who said that there is so much potential in Africa, both in natural

and human resources. But due to a lot of circumstances, "we lose

them". One of the men has invested in telecommunications and could

establish a network in the whole country, but his own office could not

even be served by the public telecom.-service. He had to go to the

neighbour every time he had to call. The reason was that he has decided

not to bribe. He won his case against the government, at the high

court, just to be met by a governmental decree, that he was not

allowed to set up the communication-system. But he said that now there

are so many young africans, who will come home, start to build

business and the society from the bottom, and it will only take some

years before the people at power will realize. Even being aware of the

colonial-period, the new-colonial days, the oppression and

exploitation some of the young Africans said, that "we can not

continue putting all the blame on that. That was a set-back, but now

we have to overcome it."



A great part of the film put focus on bribery and corruption, which

leads to passivity. But not only that, but also to a dramatic decline

of foreign investments in Africa as a whole over the last 5 years. And

to at the same time a dramatic increase of the total aid to Africa.

But many of these young people said that they are tired of all this

aid. "We have and we are the resources, just give us the chance to

show it". It was told, that the fastest way to become rich in an

African country, was to go into politics, and best take the

leadership. People in the streets interviewed said, "why should we

work hard to earn nothing, when our leaders over night become some of

the richest people in the world ?" And "if you will be sure of a good

income, you should be employed in public service. They can not live of

the salaries, but even so they live well, have houses, cars etc."

Where does the money come from ? One state was mentioned, where the

public servants didn t get salaries, but they all lived very well.

Another point was the rebuilding of Eritrea. The president has

thanked "no" to foreign loans, because he said, that fighting so

long time, so many years, without nearly any resources, the whole

nation suffering, we will not and need no loans to build up the

country, because that will led to dependence. We saw how very old men

from ruins transferred the old steam-trains so they could function

again. At the same time they had to teach youngsters the technic. We

were told, that all adults has to serve 16 month as workers for the

nation-building. That is an African tradition, which we in the west

has left behind: the eldest give their knowledge to the next

generation. That was also a point in Per s fisheries-project, and that

was mine, when I gave a comment on education. The young people will

have to combine studies with practical work under supervision of the

men/women who knows.



I will stop here. Just something inspired of the words from a

frustrated Gambian.



Asbjcrn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 12:57:57 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY

Message-ID: <19970218115619.AAA7404@LOCALNAME>



On 18 Feb 97 at 7:26, Abdou Gibba wrote:

> HAPPY INDEPENDENCE GAMBIA-LERS.



Happy independence day anniversary to you too Abdou and all

members of the Gambia-l.



Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 21:25:09 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Abdou Gibba,



Thanks for the reminder. I, for one, would not have remembered this

day!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 11:41:52 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Pa Mambuna,



> I disagree. Let us not forget too soon about the fact that we come from a

> nation, The Gambia, where Islam is the predominant religion. Let us not be

> deceived by what we see or hear in the west out here. Where as Islam does

> not enslave women, contrary to popular opinion, it however gives the

> dominant power to the man in the house hold (sort of reiterating BASS).



Islam may give dominant power to the man, but it also gives the

women rights. Why then is it that men tend to assert the former, but

downplay the latter? This is precisely Isatou's point, they are creating

a system conducive to them, that is different from the Quranic ideal, but

using the Quran to legitimise it.



> no way demeaning women because I love my dear mother,

You may not do so intentionally, but advocating male dominance is

demeaning women. Male dominance is the assertion of male rights, wishes

etc over that of women, give men the decision-making power absolutely,

especially in the home. The problem with this sort of ideology, is that

you don't think women capable of controlling their lives and contributing

to the decision-making process in a home, that in The Gambia, is centered

around them. Think about it. How would you like it if you built a house,

spent your whole life maintaining it, yet all the times you wanted to do

something with it, you had to ask someone else, who could refuse or accept

and there was nothing you could do about it? Is this house not yours?

You may share it with another, but wouldn't you like to be consulted and

have your opinions heard? Or worse still, suppose you asked, and got

beaten for doing so, or got beaten simply because you lived there?

Think about from a female perspective, place yourself in our

position and then rethink the issue of your position as a male and a

husband/ potential one.



> be unwise to sort of trade our religious values as a result of our mere

> exposure to the western values.



I think that Bass eloquently stated the position of women prior to

the arrival of the 'troublemakers', so what makes a bid for equality so

'western', they evolved the concept at a later date.



Nkoyo.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 97 13:33:29 EST

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



The argument was made that polygamy cannot be taken as

synonymous to domestic violence; I agree. I certainly will not

say that domestic violence is "equivalent" to polygamy; I would

say, however, in the affirmative, that polygamy is a variation or

form of domestic violence. I would not claim expertise in

domestic violence; however, I believe that when experts in the

field talk of domestic violence they mean the physical and

psychological battering of an individual. Certainly, as physical

domestic violence, polygamy might not be equated with or related

to domestic violence. As a psychological, emotional, and

cognitive battery, however, polygamy is domestic violence par

excellence. The untold psychological effect it has on women, the

emotional impact on the children, and, indeed, the impact on the

family and the country, resource availability wise, is

unquestionably painful, if not violent.

Another point raised by a respondent is that the problem is

one of population control and the government's inability to

device strategies aimed at combating this problem. Now I am a

person that believes that many of our governments in Africa have

failed our people; however, I would have to defend governments in

this regard. The debate in the American political arena,

recently, has been that the government is trying to do too much

for the people; that the size of government must be reduced and

arguments are being made that the government is getting involved

too much in people's lives. I would say this is a case in point.



The government cannot be and must not be a panacea for all the

problems of its citizenry. Particularly with governments such as

ours that have limited resources. Our problem is a complicated

one; We expect the government to do things that individuals

cannot do for and by themselves. Things that individuals can do

and must do, however, cannot be relegated to the government; we

must take responsibility for some of these things. The richest

countries in the world are advocating such a direction; what can

developing countries like ours do that are short in resources but

that.

In addition, there is an argument made that our exposure

to the west should not make us abandon our religion, Islam. Not

claiming any

expertise here either; However, with the limited knowledge that I

have about Islam I believe polygamous marriage is allowed under

two crucial conditions!: Condition 1, that to validate such a

marriage the husband must be fair to the wives (quite an

undertaking and tough responsibility; it is indeed, an obligation

required by Islam). Condition 2, that the husband must have the

ability to support the multiple families resulting from such a

marriage; a point critical to my argument. Islam is certainly

clear on these points! Members on the list well versed in

Islamic teachings, please correct me if I am wrong; help me out

please! Besides, Islam does not require people to

practice polygamy; in this regard, it cannot be used as a hiding

mechanism. Islam says polygamy is ok; it is up to us to see the

damage it is doing to us. I am absolutely sure that the argument

is not, and Islam does not say, that if we do not practice

polygamy we will be punished by God or go to hell; nothing can be

further from the truth.

Population control, domestic violence, polygamy, call it

what you may; the practice is a problem in our continent and it

will not be solved by the governments. Individuals must be ready

to shift the direction and the governments will help them to do

so. Granted, literature exists that establishes that a society

must reach a particular level of social development for

relationships such as polygamy to cease; A direction, however,

towards its ceasing must be taken.

Again, I am not interested in making this a personal issue

or a personal attack. polygamy has been and is an institution in

Africa. Social institutions take the longest to change. Many of

my relatives, my father, brothers, cousins, nephews, etc., have

been in polygamous relationships and some still are. It is a

problem, never the less, that impacts all of our lives and, in my

opinion, it is a hinderance to the progress of that continent of

ours. No statement on such a system could be too harsh; for our

beloved continent is at a crucial stage, at a life and death

stage. We either take a direction toward the world scenery or

establish permanency in being the only continent disconnected

from economic and social development. We can choose to take

responsibility and move forward or be permanent laggards.

Indeed, it is a difficult task to recognize a system that one

benefits from as wrong; however, it takes a courageous person, a

strong person, one of intense resistance to see the truth even

when it affects him or her. In this regard, I commend Abdou for

bringing this important issue up and having the courage to do so.



Indeed, the scripture says, you shall know the truth and the

truth shall set you free!!!

peace



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 13:50:58 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:



> ISATOU:

>

> I disagree. Let us not forget too soon about the fact that we come from a

> nation, The Gambia, where Islam is the predominant religion. Let us not be

> deceived by what we see or hear in the west out here. Where as Islam does

> not enslave women, contrary to popular opinion, it however gives the

> dominant power to the man in the house hold (sort of reiterating BASS). I

> believe we (both men and women on this discussion group) have to re-evaluate

> and re-eventuate our positions on this issue. Do not judge me wrong; I'm in

> no way demeaning women because I love my dear mother, but I do think it will

> be unwise to sort of trade our religious values as a result of our mere

> exposure to the western values.



You make an interesting point here but we all need to consider Isatou's

main point here.



''We need to recognize that nothing about domestic violence is the

fault of the woman.''



I think I tend to agree. While there are definite cases where the man's

abusive actions may be prompted by his wife's behavior (or misbehavior),

there is still ABSOLUTELY no excuse for that man to strike his wife. No

matter what way you look at it, it is wrong and incidents like this can

NEVER be blamed on the woman.



We have a tendency as African men to hide behind the cloak of tradition

and, as seen here, even religion but we must realize that some things

are just wrong whether our fathers did them or not.



As we evolve so should our ideas or we can never truly develop as

people. This is not a matter of adopting western principles but in my

view it is simply correcting a part of our tradition that is wrong. Let

us not forget what fueled this discussion in the first place: A Gambian

man who continuously physically abused his Gambian wife until he

allegedly killed her.



PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG also wrote:



> Bass, bravo for a well written piece. You couldn't have written it better.



I agree. Thank you Bass for a very informative and thought provoking

piece. You mention something that I believe can put a rather positive

twist in this entire discussion.



''Now,every new circumstance creates its new realities.And the new

reality

created by both Islam and Christianity is that all the means of power in

society are in hands of the men and because absolute power leads

inevitably to absolute abuse

and excess,the African woman,and the Senegambian woman, for that

matter,will always be at the mercy of the men as long as they have not

had equal access to the means that make men powerful in their society,

namely education,health,jobs,religion,commerce and politics.And until

that happens,all the conscience-pricking preaches and pleas to men to be

nice to them will not amount to much.''



Perhaps by looking to our own past (i.e., pre-troublemakers :-)), we can

be inspired to resolve issues such as domestic violence and the general

inequality of women in our society without looking abroad or ''adopting

Western values'' and retaining what seem to be ''eastern'' values.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 14:28:39 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Comments on Postings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Forks,



The issues of pointing out problems in our communities should be a

concern to everyone. Mamadi had mention a vital fact which need to be

solve. However, some of us might be offended but the reality is, you

doing it does not make it right. Many of our people are just selfish

and care less about the others. If you care about how others feel, such

an act should not happen.

Coming from the Islamic point of view, there is no verse in the Quran

which promote such an arrogant act. Our elders always come with an

excuse to defend themselves but we need to make a difference. However

believed in such practices should relate it to culture and not Islam.

Pa Mambuna had mention about our values and not to follow the West.

This is not an issue of following the west, but taking the advantage of

being a humanbeing and use creative and strategic thinking to raise our

families. I suppose the reason of education is not to read and write,

but to utilized the resources around you for a better living. As I

mention before, everyone doing it doesn't make it right. Many people

are being traped because your elders are doing, don't rely on second

hand information, find it your selve. The number of educative elite we

have in the list should make a different in our community.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 17:45:11 +0000 (GMT)

From: "E.Semega-Janneh" <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



hello,

firstly, it is a she!, i am sure it is the name that threw you off(laugh)

you can sue my dad!!!. Thanks for dealing with my request quickly i am

sure i am g oing to enjoy this network.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 14:54:11 -0500 (EST)

From: Isatou Bojang <

To: gambia list <

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





> PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:

>

> > ISATOU:

> >

> > I disagree. Let us not forget too soon about the fact that we come from a

> > nation, The Gambia, where Islam is the predominant religion. Let us not be

> > deceived by what we see or hear in the west out here. Where as Islam does

> > not enslave women, contrary to popular opinion, it however gives the

> > dominant power to the man in the house hold (sort of reiterating BASS). I

> > believe we (both men and women on this discussion group) have to re-evaluate

> > and re-eventuate our positions on this issue. Do not judge me wrong; I'm in

> > no way demeaning women because I love my dear mother, but I do think it will

> > be unwise to sort of trade our religious values as a result of our mere

> > exposure to the western values.



I don't feel that by acknowledging that the power inbalance

between men and women favors the male, is in any way "trading our

religious values as a result of our mere exposure to the western

values". I have traded nothing. The

observations I made stem from the need for us to move away from

victim-blaming and towards an honest search for the roots of domestic

violence and how we can prevent it.



Isatou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 97 15:35:21 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: RE: THE TROUBLE MAKERS

Message-ID: <"4610E60B*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0ed867a1-00000001"





--openmail-part-0ed867a1-00000001

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Bass wrote:



> (Note that this is only an excerpt of Bass' posting)

> ANDREA!!

> Islam holds the view that the husband is the captain of the

> 'ship' called MARRIAGE,and as a result,he is expected to discipline

her if she

> fails in her marital responsibilities either as a wife or as a

mother.Now,the various

> steps that the Kuran suggests to be followed when there is a conflict

do not include > corporal punishment...



I must commend you on a well written piece, that for those amongst us

that are "lacking" in African History, was a real educative moment.

Although I tend to disagree with your perpetual lambasting and blaming

of the "West", this dissertation on the role of women in African

society should certainly provide a background for our discussion on the

"Domestic Violence" and "Polygamy".



I think that we have before us a ingrained cultural and traditional

problem that is conveniently cloaked as a 'religion' based issue, as

alluded to by several of the postings. Just as religion, in this case

Catholicism, was cowardly used by the Inquisitors and the Crusaders as

the 'GOD sanctionned' basis for their activities, we as Muslims and

Africans need to see through the religious arguments for such

institutions such as POLYGAMY.



Also, are we to be perpetually tied to the notion that whatever

activity or practice that is rooted in our 'culture or traditions is

'Good and beyond challenge' ? I believe that we should always apply the

following test to such 'cultural and/or traditional' practices:



- Is it the way that I would want to be treated? (Remember that old

Axiom - Do Unto Others As You Would Have Done Unto You)



- Is it Ethical, that is morally and religiously?



Finally, I am not subscribing to the infinite wisdom of the West, for

as amply noted in the various postings by the List members, they have

their own 'skeletons in the closet' to be worried about. But that does

not mean that we should not take advantage of the 'Good' that we find

amongst their 'Values' for our own benefit.



Peace!



Amadou Fall



--openmail-part-0ed867a1-00000001

Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQB1AAAAMzEyNjMxN0QuQTg1KGEpUUFUQVIuTkVULlFBHUdBTUJJQS1MLW93

bmVyHR0dHUlOVEVSTkVUHR0dHR1VUx1JQk1YNDAwHVBQTB0dHR1SRkMtODIyHUdBTUJJQS1M

LW93bmVyQHUud2FzaGluZ3Rvbi5lZHUATh8=



--openmail-part-0ed867a1-00000001--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 14:35:39 -0800

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: "RESIGN IMMEDIATELY, PRESIDENT JAMMEH"-Ousainou Darboe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



The following letter, by the UDP leadership, may be stale news to some of

you, but it nonetheless shows the party's concern about the Swiss Bank Scandal.



Dear Mr President,

When the AFPRC government overthrew the civilian government on the 22nd

of July 1994, you denounced the PPP Government of "rampant corruption" and

indicriminate "abuse of power". You took great pains to promise Gambians

that that the AFPRC will establish "accountability, transparency and

probity" as part and parcel of good governance.



Accordingly the AFPRC instituted a number of high profile commissions of

enquiry to confirm and determine the extent of the "corruption" over the 30

years of PPP rule. One of these commissions was the special Commission of

Enquiry into the Assets of Public Officers especially the former members of

government. As Chairman of the AFPRC you more than anyone else made

repeated public threats that whoever was found to have emblezzed or

misappropriated any public funds "will pay back every butut". Consequently

and in rigid pursuance of that AFPRC policy, a number of former senior civil

servants and ministers have been summarily evicted from their homes after

having their various assets frozen and seized as you and your commissions

hunted down "every butut" of public funds.



It is against this climate of accountability that Gambians came across

in the international media of the ruling of of the proceedings CP/449/95 and

P/1445/95 on the trnsfers of a total of US$24.7 million from the Central

Bank of The Gambia to private accounts abroad. In the ruling given at the

Palais de Justice in Geneva on 7th October, 1996 presided over by Magistrate

Mr Vladimir Stemberger, it was established inter-alla.



1. That the manager of CREDIT LYONNAIS BANK met President Yahya Jammeh at

the State House, Banjul.



2. That the meeting was not an officail engagement, only the former AFPRC

Spokesman Ebou Jallow was present.



3. That President Yahya Jammeh told the Bank manager that he wanted to open

a private account with his bank.



4. That President Yahya Jammeh and Ebou Jallow appeared to be in "excellent"

terms during the meeting.



5. That President Yahya Jammeh gave Ebou Jallow "a general Power of

Attorney" over his(Yahya's) account.



6. That in August 1995, an amount of US$1.7 Million was paid in cash by Ebou

Jallow into Yahya's account.



7. That the sum of US$3 million cash was transferred from the Central Bank

of The Gambia into the account No. 49275 in the name of Ebou Jallow at

CREDIT LYONNAIS, Geneva.



8. That Ebou Jallow requested to withdraw the entire US$3 million, the Bank

Manager telephoned President Yahya Jammeh to confirm and President Yahya

Jammeh told the Bank that the withdrawal "was in order".



9. That President Yahya Jammeh further explained to the Bank Manager that

Ebou Jallow was withdrawing the money "to carry out some commercial

operation" in Europe.



10. That an additional amount of US$20 Million was deposited in Citibank

Switzland in the name of Ebou Jallow.



11. That the judgement on 7th October 1996 authorised the lifting of the

conservatory seizure on the account of Ebou Jallow at Credit LYONNAIS

thereby overturning the ruling of 17th October, 1995 which froze his account.



These highly irregular almost clandestine transfers of large amounts of

Dollar cash from the Central Bank of The Gambia into private Swiss accounts

is unprecedented. Given the strict guidelines, controls verification

procedures and systems entrenched not only in the General Orders and

financial Instructions, but also the Rules and Procedures governing the

Central Bank, PRESIDENT YAHYA JAMMEH HAS TO TELL THE NATION HERE AND NOW:



1. What is the source of the US$1.7 Million with which he opened his CREDIT

LYONNAIS account?



2. What is the source of the US$3 Million deposited into Ebou Jallow's

account? That the fact that the Bank Manager had to telephone President

Yahya Jammeh before cashing Ebou Jallow's cheque withdrawing the entire US$3

Million confirms that the Bank Manager was under no illusion about the REAL

owner of the account.



3. What is the source of the US$20 Million deposited in CITIBANK Swiss?



4. Why are these large sums of money kept in the Central Bank under the

control of the AFPRC members and not under the custody and control of the

Accountant General who is the custodian of the nation's funds?



In the face of what is known and is explicit over these irregularities

amounting to an ABUSE OF POWER, there is no option for President Jammeh but

to RESIGN immediately for THREE simple reasons.



1. Stepping down NOW is the only way that President Jammeh can slavage the

honour, integrity, credibility and respect for the high office of President

of the Republic.



2. Stepping down NOW will facilitate the setting up of a special

investigative panel to determine the full extent of the irregularities and

culprits reponsible for this colossal financial scandal consistent with the

AFPRC crusade of "TRANSPARENCY ACCOUNTABILITY AND PROBITY".



3. Stepping down NOW will facilitate the application in full extent of any

penalties that the investigative panel may see appropriate.



In conclusion, this horrendous scandal has not only denied this poor

country of the funds equivalent to the nation's development estimate for

the fiscal year 1995/96 but is damaging to the credibility, integrity and

the overall morality of the presidency now nad forever. The judgement given

by Mr Vladimir Stemberger was given in a court of law in a country with as

impeccable judiciary as anywhere else in the civilised world.



Yours in the Service of Justice, Peace and Progress.



(signed)

A.N.M Ousainou Darboe

(SECRETARY-GENERAL

AND PARTY LEADER, UDP)







****NOTE*****

Any typographically error in this text is solely mine and not that of the

UDP leadership. I tried to type the text as accurately as possible. This

letter was made available to the press. Have a great INDEPENDENCE DAY!!!!!!.



-yama





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 19:04:07 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Isatou, I disagree!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



On 2/17/97, Isatou Bojang wrote:



>Yes, but who has set up this norm? Men have, so I disagree when you

>say that women are also to blame for domestic violence. This issue

>has to do with power and the fact is that in The Gambia (and even

>here), we live in a culture that is male dominated and in which the

>"societal norms" are set by men, and to their advantage. When women

>"marry for the wrong reasons" or feel "that [they should] never

>complain no matter what their husbands do or say to them", as you

>say,it is because of the cultural norms that men have set up, not

>women.

>We need to recognize that nothing about domestic violence is

>the fault of the woman.







Isatou,



I beg to differ on this one! Just because men set the norms of our

society, does that mean that women have to go along with those norms?

I do not think so! Women contribute to domestic violence by not

challenging the norms that allow the male to be the dominant partner in

any relationship. By the way, I am in no shape or form condoning any

form of abuse against women. What I am saying is that, it is time for

women to take control of their lives and start making their own choices

rather than to accept choices made for them by society.



It is important for us to realize that the current social setting is just a

system and thus can be changed, even if it means struggle and

sacrifice. In my opinion, the only way we can bring about social change

is by joining forces as men have done to preserve the status quo, which

is to their advantage. Just because society has said this is how the

system has operated for centuries, does not mean that we should

accept how the system has operated if the system does not treat

women fairly. It is time for us to question societal norms that put women

down if domestic violence or any other form of abuse against women is

to be eliminated.



It is time for us as women to do the things WE WANT to do and NOT

what men want us to do. After all, we deserve to be happy as much as

men.



Best Wishes!





Ndey Kumba





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 20:27:23 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Happy Independance

Message-ID: <



Happy Independance day to all, May all our wishes and concerns for our

beloved

Gambia come true. It is really nice to read our National Anthem on line

today, thanking all members of gambia-l for the interesting discussions on

line.





Jacob



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 18 Feb 1997 22:05:54 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Message-ID: <







Daer Momodou Camara,



Can you kindly enlist ALieu Ceesay, his e-mail is



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 00:08:38 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Happy Independance

Message-ID: <



Happy Independance Day to all of you!!!!!!



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 00:16:36 -0500

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



> I don't feel that by acknowledging that the power inbalance

> between men and women favors the male, is in any way "trading our

> religious values as a result of our mere exposure to the western

> values". I have traded nothing. The

> observations I made stem from the need for us to move away from

> victim-blaming and towards an honest search for the roots of domestic

> violence and how we can prevent it.

>

> Isatou



**********************************************************************



Sister Isatou, accept my sincere appology if I seem to misunderstand your position. I

don't hesitate to offer appologies if I'm suppose to, and I have the resistance to

accept blows without retaliating.

However, our " search for the roots of domestic violence and how we can prevent it"

calls for some very critical and "controversial" points. Let us take ourselves (those of

us in the diaspora, forget about what goes on in the Gambia for the time being) as an

example. Say I want to get married to a lady in Gambia today after being in the U.S for

almost five years. Obviously, I'm not in the Gambia so I will have to be introduced to

the lady through friends from that end and may be through photos (we all know how

deceiving photos from this end can be) and vise-versa. Chances are, the lady from that

end will get excited and happily accept the marriage simply because I'm in the U.S and I

will bring her to the U.S (this may just be my personal understanding). So we get

married even though we may not share a thing in common. I then take the next step by

bringing her to the U.S so we can be together. After a couple of months she and I find

out that we don't have a thing in common. Without daubt, minor quarrels will begin to

develop among us which at some point will most definitely lead to what many address as

"domestic violence".

The question now is: WHO SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SO CALLED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

THAT ARISE BETWEEN ME AND MY WIFE?

I challenge all list members to put on their thinking caps and fundamentally rethink

their position about this issue without fear, favor or gender. Not to sound offensive

and please forgive me if I do, a lot of marriage types discussed above shortlived

because the women involved "premeditated" the divorce before immigrating into the U.S to

join there husbands.

No "hard" feelings. We are searching for the roots of what many called domestic

violence.

Happy independence to everyone.



GOD BLESS!

PA-MAMBUNA, Lexington.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 11:09:04 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970219100803.AAA21350@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Alieu Ceesay has been added to the list and as a custom, we

expect to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Alieu, please send an introduction of yourself to the list.







Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 11:16:05 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: a booklet on FGM

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Just a short comment on FGM. I read all the comments and information

given here, and I just want to tell those of you who are interested,

that the danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, DANIDA has published a

small booklet 45 pages on that topic:

"Guidelines on the Prevention of Female Genital Mutilation" ISBN 87 -

7265 - 359 0



The Content is: 1. guidelines 2. Background information Appendixes and

Bibliography, in which I can see that Heidi Skramstad "The Fluid

Meanings of Female Circumcision in a Multiethnic Context in Gambia."

DERAP, Chr. Michelsen Institute, Norway, 1990 is included.



On the list of selected NGOs and advocacy groups involved in the

prevention of FGM under Gambia: Mrs. Amie Joof-Cole, GAMCOTRAP, P.O. Box

Serre Kunda 2854, Kanifing phone: (0033) 143481087



I=B4m sorry that I have no access to a scanner, which could be usefull =

for

those of you you are interested in this booklet. Then I could transfer

it. But you can get it from:



Bech Distribution a/s, Himmelevvej 2, P.O.Box 318, DK 4000 Roskilde,

Denmark.

fax (+45 ) 46 75 32 22



It=B4s free and I thing it=B4s very informative.



It opens with a quotation =20

"Female genital mutilation will not be eradicated unless those who are

fighting for change understand the deeply felt beleifs of the people who

practise it " Nahid Toubiam, 1993





Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 09:02:52 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:



> example. Say I want to get married to a lady in Gambia today after being in the U.S for

> almost five years. Obviously, I'm not in the Gambia so I will have to be introduced to

> the lady through friends from that end and may be through photos (we all know how

> deceiving photos from this end can be) and vise-versa. Chances are, the lady from that

> end will get excited and happily accept the marriage simply because I'm in the U.S and I

> will bring her to the U.S (this may just be my personal understanding). So we get

> married even though we may not share a thing in common. I then take the next step by

> bringing her to the U.S so we can be together. After a couple of months she and I find

> out that we don't have a thing in common. Without daubt, minor quarrels will begin to

> develop among us which at some point will most definitely lead to what many address as

> "domestic violence".

> The question now is: WHO SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SO CALLED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

> THAT ARISE BETWEEN ME AND MY WIFE?



Let's take this a step further and lets say, for arguments sake, she

even had her eyes on someone else perhaps her REAL boyfriend or

something like that. Say she fools you into marrying her just to get

here and as you say fuels all the discord between the two of you and

thus "'premeditated' the divorce before immigrating into the US"



No matter what happens between the two of you and no matter who is to

blame for the actual arguments, you as a man, in my opinion, have no

business striking her. I would even go to the extreme and say that even

if she has the audacity to hit you, you should be the one to show

restraint.



Why? Well, lets face it, at the end even if the two of you go at it,

who will be the one who is physically abused? Unless your wife is

physically stronger and thus has the upper hand, physically speaking

that is, I doubt if you will indeed be the abused one.



> I challenge all list members to put on their thinking caps and fundamentally rethink

> their position about this issue without fear, favor or gender. Not to sound offensive

> and please forgive me if I do, a lot of marriage types discussed above shortlived

> because the women involved "premeditated" the divorce before immigrating into the U.S to

> join there husbands.

> No "hard" feelings. We are searching for the roots of what many called domestic

> violence.



I think this is generally the point being made here. No matter what

precipitates the fight between a man and his wife the second the man

lifts his hand to strike her, he his reverting the strength he has over

her and so at that point she can no longer be blamed for what occurs

afterwards.



If I was in such a situation (the hypothetical one stated earlier), as a

man, I would hope it would not "definitely lead to what many address as

'domestic violence'." Facts are that we are not perfect and I cannot

say that the rage in me would not lead to exactly that but, and this is

the point, it would not be right or justified and thus definitely NOT

her fault.



I hope I've met your "challenge". :-)



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 09:57:00 -0500 (EST)

From: Bayard Lyons <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: THE TROUBLE MAKERS

Message-ID: <Pine.BSD/.

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Amadou,



I appreciated your call for a mor personal reconciliation of our conflicts

with polygamy, religion and the west. You personalize and link

responsiblity for polygamy to Africans by suggesting that we accept

polygamy as part of culture rather than blaming religion. You encourage

us to understand what is good with the West as well as bad, which I would

interpret as finding our connections with

the West rather than condemning it. You recommend that we guide ourselves in

resolving conflicts with polygamy and religion by evaluating

situations based on equal reciprication - "Do unto others as you would

have them do unto you."



I agree that a more personal approach can develop an important foundation

for resolving

our often conflicting relationships with religion, culture, history and

the West. However, we also can never again assume a benign role for

religion, in

the case of polygamy, and the West, in its relation to the rest of the

world. There is a complex relationship between religion and culture that

results in polygamy; we cannot understand polygamy by focusing on one

and not the other. The same is true of the relationship between the West

and the Rest. We must personalize the West, accept our connection and

similarity to it while simultaneously working to deconstruct it.



On a concluding note, your argument for personalizing our relationship

with polygamy might be taken to another level. While continuing to

deconstruct the role of religion and culture in initiating and perpetuating

polygamy and domestic

violence we should also be taking a closer look at the contribution

the construct of masculinity has - as some of the subscribers have

mentioned in previous messages.



Bayard Lyons



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 10:25:01 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: RE: THE TROUBLE MAKERS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Bayard Lyons:



please specify the "Amadou" you are referring to. I have not yet

contributed to the debates on polygamy and domestic violence, and I

assume another Amadou did.



Amadou Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 10:31:21 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=







>----------

>From: PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG[SMTP:

>Sent: Wednesday, February 19, 1997 12:16AM

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

>

>

>

Pa Mambuna



Your hypo has actually been put to practice and I was able to impress

upon these people that this was not the end of the world. When it

happens to the woman she bears the embarrassment, moves to another state

and try to get on with her life. Unfortunately, other women make

unflattering remarks about her situation as if she were at fault. She

does not even think to provoke the husband into a fight because she has

a bigger fight ahead, how to raise her head in dignity and with

confidence, amongst her kind who can be very unkind sometimes.



Mr. Bass mentioned access to education, health, etc. as a means of us

improving our lot. I agree. However, in the absence of a formal

setting, I suggest that our "compins" and "attaya" groups, be the venues

where we engage in such discussions, educate our brothers about

behaviours that are not loving and let our sisters know that they have

options. We have been socialized to believe that marriage is the be-all

and the end-all for every woman and that if you don't attain this

status, something must be wrong with you. Not so, in the case of the

man. Why?



The power imbalance should not be shifted but realigned to bring about

equality and justice for all ( lack of a better phrase); When a young

brother with a young wife decides to marry another because the first

'can't' have kids, (he has never been tested for fertility), I am

flabbergasted at the gall of this person for thinking that the wife is

at fault here. This is one kind of abuse that is very devastating to a

person's feeling of self worth and puts a lot of pressure on the new

wife to bear children. Poetic justice results in most of the cases



When minor quarrels ensue, restraint is always called for. You have no

right to strike your spouse or to heap verbal abuse on them. We can all

do our small part in educating ourselves and our sisters and brothers on

this issue and many others.



Thank you, Soffie



>.

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 11:01:34 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: THE TROUBLE MAKERS

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=







If it's just and good for all of us, I don't care to whom they ascribe

it, I will embrace it. Advocating for justice is not a Western

monopoly. It is a human thing .Well said, Amadou Fall!



Soffie



>Finally, I am not subscribing to the infinite wisdom of the West, for

>as amply noted in the various postings by the List members, they have

>their own 'skeletons in the closet' to be worried about. But that does

>not mean that we should not take advantage of the 'Good' that we find

>amongst their 'Values' for our own benefit.

>

>Peace!

>

>Amadou Fall

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 11:18:50 -0500 (EST)

From: Isatou Bojang <

To: gambia list <

Subject: Re: Ndey, I agree, but disagree!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Tue, 18 Feb 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:

>

> Isatou,

>

> I beg to differ on this one! Just because men set the norms of our

> society, does that mean that women have to go along with those norms?

> I do not think so! Women contribute to domestic violence by not

> challenging the norms that allow the male to be the dominant partner in

> any relationship. By the way, I am in no shape or form condoning any

> form of abuse against women. What I am saying is that, it is time for

> women to take control of their lives and start making their own choices

> rather than to accept choices made for them by society.

>

> It is important for us to realize that the current social setting is just a

> system and thus can be changed, even if it means struggle and

> sacrifice. In my opinion, the only way we can bring about social change

> is by joining forces as men have done to preserve the status quo, which

> is to their advantage. Just because society has said this is how the

> system has operated for centuries, does not mean that we should

> accept how the system has operated if the system does not treat

> women fairly. It is time for us to question societal norms that put women

> down if domestic violence or any other form of abuse against women is

> to be eliminated.

>

> It is time for us as women to do the things WE WANT to do and NOT

> what men want us to do. After all, we deserve to be happy as much as

> men.

>

> Best Wishes!

>

>

> Ndey Kumba

>

Ndey,

I agree that it is time women challenged the status quo but as

you acknowledge, things have been the way they've been for centuries so

it is unrealistic to expect us as women to overcome them right away.

Having said that, I still do not believe in blaming the victim for

failing to stand up to the perpetrator. There is a difference between

recognizing something and accepting it. Give her time, her day will come.



Isatou



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 16:04:57 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: "RESIGN IMMEDIATELY, PRESIDENT JAMMEH"-Ousainou Darboe

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Well done Yama , I am extremely delighted to have learnt that

there is another concerned Gambian citizen sharing the same views

with me .



I think it Is absolutely ridiculous and nerve wrecking to see some

Gambians speaking highly of the above named person. He is becom-

ing even worst than his accomplice. This kind of behaviour is what

led me to depict politics in Africa as disgusting and barbaric. Our

leaders are not in power to safeguard the interest and welfare of the

people but to enrich their own selves and their immediate family

and tribe but still people give them the "green light " . It just

shows how lethal it is to be an ignorant . People can be highly

educated but at the same time , highly ignorant.



This was my subject few weeks ago but only one person (BASS)

replied who gave an incredible and an accurate account of African

History but yet inconstructive and highly irrelevant to my question.



I don't have anything personal against Yahya , my problem with

him is the false impression he gives to our people . The negative

image he is giving to our well respected and highly educated

members of our community. This is nothing but a vendetta against

innocent and hard working people whose losses reflects not just on

them individually but on the whole community as a whole.This is

just one reason why 95% of all the prominent members of our

society migrated abroad which is not what they want to do but

what they have being forced to do by the system. For this reason,

it makse me sick to see or hearpeople praising or giving their support to

such governance. They fail to realise that the system of Govern-

ment adopted by our leaders is so prejudicial that it outweighs the

probative values of the country and its inhabitants.This is somethin

that should be healed NOW or else we will continue living in misery

and darkness .I don't really care if people see this differently or

oppose my view, because this has been my view yesterday,it is my

view today and it will continue to be my view in the unforseeable

future.



I wander when it will all come to an end!!!!!!!!!!!!



Regards,

OMAR F. M'BAI

LONDON.







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 12:20:56 -0500 (EST)

From: Bayard Lyons <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: RE: THE TROUBLE MAKERS

Message-ID: <Pine.BSD/.

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Amadou Scattred Janneh,



I was referring to Amadou Fall's message. Sorry for the mix-up.



Bayard Lyons



On Wed, 19 Feb 1997, Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:



> Bayard Lyons:

>

> please specify the "Amadou" you are referring to. I have not yet

> contributed to the debates on polygamy and domestic violence, and I

> assume another Amadou did.

>

> Amadou Scattred Janneh

>



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 13:47:44 -0500 (EST)

From: Bayard Lyons <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <Pine.BSD/.

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Bayard Lyons

"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca



On Wed, 19 Feb 1997, PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:



> The question now is: WHO SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SO CALLED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

> THAT ARISE BETWEEN ME AND MY WIFE?

> I challenge all list members to put on their thinking caps and fundamentally rethink

> their position about this issue without fear, favor or gender. Not to sound offensive

> and please forgive me if I do, a lot of marriage types discussed above shortlived

> because the women involved "premeditated" the divorce before immigrating into the U.S to

> join there husbands.

> No "hard" feelings. We are searching for the roots of what many called domestic

> violence.

> Happy independence to everyone.



>

> GOD BLESS!

> PA-MAMBUNA, Lexington.





Pa-Mambuna - I think that the emphasis on men's role in domestic violence

comes from many recorded incedences of women being beaten and even killed

by their spouse. I am a volunteer counselor of men who are violent to

their spouses. Often the complaints of the men who are required to attend

the program are concerning how their spouse incited them to become violent.

In a

relationship there is bound to be disagreements and arguments. However,

it is a dangerous situation where one person uses physical and

psychological intimidation in an attempt to control the other person.

Because of men's generally greater physical strength and their socially

prescribed dominant roles men are more likely to seek to control their

wife or girl-friend rather than the other way around.

The countless incidences of male on female

domestic violence are evidence of this.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 11:01:09 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Message-ID: <



Hi,



Well for one thing, you should avoid this arranged marriage through family members or photos. If you don't know the person you are marrying then why bother to get married in the first place.



If one really wants a spouse then they should take the trouble to go home and make it their business to find who they are compatable with rather than relying on family members to do that for them. I personally have a hard time with this exportation of wives to the U.S. or wherever you are. You all are well educated enough to know that things work differently in the U.S. this is a high stress environment with different expectations so no matter how illiterate one is you tend to learn fast and the realization that, men cannot get away with enslaving women in this country especially given the factor that women have to work as well. Men are not sole providers in this country infact very few if any Africans can afford to keep their wives home and be the sole bread winner. Its just not economical given that this is an individualistic society and there are no aunties, uncles, siblings to come to your rescue. In other words no extended family help evrybody is on their own.



I think this is what most African men fail to realize that these wives are contributing to the maintenance of the home and yet are expected to cook, clean, and care for the kids and yet still be subserviant to their spouses. If these women speak up then they are seen as being smart mouth or are picking up American habits. I say in America do as the Americans do. Since domestic help (mbindaans) is unaffordable here then there should be equal treatment of partners. Everybody contributes so then why should women be subserviant to their spouses? And before anybody starts quoting the Quran, (I don't know what it tells you guys to do and not do) but I'm pretty darn sure it doesn't condone enslavement of women. And for those who are marrying these 4-5 wives, one doesn't have to be lectured to figure out that if you can't afford to support all these wives/children then you shouldn't have to do it even if thats whats your religion tells you to do. If only most of the time peopl!

e put on their thinking caps then there shouldn't be all these hassles with domestic problems.



The problem is we want to live in the West and take full advantage of all the opportunities and comfort it has to offer and yet condemned it because it also promotes freedom of speech and independence (what some African men would call disadvantages of living in the west because their women quickly recognize that they don't have to be enslaves or subservient to their spouses) in that case it'll be seen or viewed as trading your "values". Make up your minds guys and treat others as you would want to be treated. This could be a big step towards addressing domestic violence.



Sarian



> From

> Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 00:16:36 -0500

> From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> > I don't feel that by acknowledging that the power inbalance

> > between men and women favors the male, is in any way "trading our

> > religious values as a result of our mere exposure to the western

> > values". I have traded nothing. The

> > observations I made stem from the need for us to move away from

> > victim-blaming and towards an honest search for the roots of domestic

> > violence and how we can prevent it.

> >

> > Isatou

>

> **********************************************************************

>

> Sister Isatou, accept my sincere appology if I seem to misunderstand your position. I

> don't hesitate to offer appologies if I'm suppose to, and I have the resistance to

> accept blows without retaliating.

> However, our " search for the roots of domestic violence and how we can prevent it"

> calls for some very critical and "controversial" points. Let us take ourselves (those of

> us in the diaspora, forget about what goes on in the Gambia for the time being) as an

> example. Say I want to get married to a lady in Gambia today after being in the U.S for

> almost five years. Obviously, I'm not in the Gambia so I will have to be introduced to

> the lady through friends from that end and may be through photos (we all know how

> deceiving photos from this end can be) and vise-versa. Chances are, the lady from that

> end will get excited and happily accept the marriage simply because I'm in the U.S and I

> will bring her to the U.S (this may just be my personal understanding). So we get

> married even though we may not share a thing in common. I then take the next step by

> bringing her to the U.S so we can be together. After a couple of months she and I find

> out that we don't have a thing in common. Without daubt, minor quarrels will begin to

> develop among us which at some point will most definitely lead to what many address as

> "domestic violence".

> The question now is: WHO SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THE SO CALLED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

> THAT ARISE BETWEEN ME AND MY WIFE?

> I challenge all list members to put on their thinking caps and fundamentally rethink

> their position about this issue without fear, favor or gender. Not to sound offensive

> and please forgive me if I do, a lot of marriage types discussed above shortlived

> because the women involved "premeditated" the divorce before immigrating into the U.S to

> join there husbands.

> No "hard" feelings. We are searching for the roots of what many called domestic

> violence.

> Happy independence to everyone.

>

> GOD BLESS!

> PA-MAMBUNA, Lexington.

>



------------------------------





10285 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 15:17:38

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970219190805.AAA14674@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Essa C. A.Bah has been added to the list and as a custom, we

expect to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l

Essa, please send an introduction of yourself to the list.







Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 20:21:03 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970219191938.AAA10492@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Sean Oleary has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Sean and

please send an introduction of yourself.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 19:16:31 +0000

From: "SISSOHO EM" <

To:

Subject: BASSS -- WHERE IS PART 2 OF "P IN AFRICA"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



SIR

You would agree that patience is a virtue,I have been!!I understand

you may have other demands on your time ,so I shall "hang on"a bit

longer before responding to your "THESIS"

Regards,Edrisa



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 17:42:20 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Ndey, I agree, but disagree! -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Isatou,



I think you misunderstood my point; I am definitely not advocating

changing the system overnight. Yes, you are right, changing the social

system will indeed taking some time. However, change has to start

somewhere. If we don't start somewhere, "Our day" will never come!!





Ndey Kumba





On 2/19/97, Isatou Bojang wrote:



>>> Isatou Bojang <





Ndey,

> I agree that it is time women challenged the status quo but as

>you acknowledge, things have been the way they've been for

>centuries so it is unrealistic to expect us as women to overcome them

>right away. Having said that, I still do not believe in blaming the victim for

>failing to stand up to the perpetrator. There is a difference between

>recognizing something and accepting it. Give her time, her day will

>come.



Isatou





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 20 Feb 1996 03:44:17 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: BASSS -- WHERE IS PART 2 OF "P IN AFRICA"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



SISSOHO EM wrote:

>=20

> SIR

> You would agree that patience is a virtue,I have been!!I understand

> you may have other demands on your time ,so I shall "hang on"a bit

> longer before responding to your "THESIS"

> Regards,Edrisa



MR.SISSOHO!!

YOU KNOW,YOU WON'T BELIEVE THIS.I WROTE THAT ARTICLE;BUT JUST AS I WAS

ABOUT TO EDIT IT,MY COMPUTER DID SOME INCREDIBLY FUNNY THINGS,AND AFTER

IT CALMED DOWN,I COULD NOT FIND THIS ARTICLE AGAIN,AS IF IT EVAPORATED

IN THIN AIR.AND I WAS SO ANGRY THAT I SORT OF SHELVED THE SUBJECT FOR A

WHILE.



I WAS GOING TO DO SOME LITTLE RESEARCH ON POLYGAMY THIS WEEKEND,BUT IF

YOU ARE THAT INTERESTED IN THE (PART 2) OF THE Politics In Africa,I CAN

WRITE THAT INSTEAD.



THANKS FOR YOUR INTEREST,AND KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!!



REGARDS BASSSSS!!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 21:25:23 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Exporting Wives from home!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Gambia-L,



The posting by Pa-Mambuna triggered this question: why do some

of our men residing abroad decide to "export wives" (as Sarian Loum

puts it) from home? Does this practice have anything to do with the

delusion that the sisters in the diaspora have adopted so call "western

values" in place of traditional African values? Comments, anyone?





On 2/18/97, Pa-Mambuna o. Bojang wrote:



>>> "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

11:16pm >>>



>....... Let us take ourselves (those of us in the diaspora, forget about

>what goes on in the Gambia for the time being) as an example. Say I

>want to get married to a lady in Gambia today after being in the U.S for

>almost five years. Obviously, I'm not in the Gambia so I will have to be

>introduced to the lady through friends from that end and may be

>through photos (we all know how deceiving photos from this end can

>be) and vise-versa. Chances are, the lady from that end will get

>excited and happily accept the marriage simply because I'm in the U.S

>and I will bring her to the U.S (this may just be my personal

>understanding)......





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 19:44:09 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: News story forward

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







BANJUL, Feb 18 (AFP) - Gambia on Tuesday celebrated the 32nd

anniverary of its independence, but remained without agovernment

following a

return to democracy after elections held more than a month ago.



President Yahya Jammeh, elected members of parliament and

foreign

diplomats in the small west African country watched a parade by

security

forces and school students at a stadium in a Banjul suburb.



Gambians were still waiting for Jammeh to form a civilian

government,

following his period of military rule between July 1994, when

he came to

power in a bloodless coup, and January this year.



Observers said he has been having difficulties choosing a

vice-president.



The man tipped to take the post, Captain Edward Singhateh, is

27 years old,

but the constitution states that 30 is the minimum age required

to take up the

post.



In their next session, members of the national assembly are

considered likely

to amend the constitution to allow Singhateh to take up the

post.



Gambia is also awaiting the renewal of economic cooperation by

western

countries which froze assistance following the 1994 coup that

toppled former

president Dawda Jawara.



The European Union recently hailed the conduct of the

parliamentary elections

and the release of most political prisoners. Officials have

said the only two

people still detained are two corporals accused of mounting a

foiled coup plot

in November 1994.



dh-jh/nb











------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 14:09:36 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: News story forward

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Tony,



Thanks for the news story. Any comment from members?



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 00:30:29 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Vice-Presidency Issue

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



> Observers said he [Jammeh] has been having difficulties choosing a

> vice-president.

>

> The man tipped to take the post, Captain Edward Singhateh, is

> 27 years old,

> but the constitution states that 30 is the minimum age required

> to take up the

> post.

>

> In their next session, members of the national assembly are

> considered likely

> to amend the constitution to allow Singhateh to take up the

> post. [Feb 18 (AFP)]





This issue of the vice-presidency is one that has been raised on many

occasions by myself and others since I joined this list last November

but has received very little response. I believe it is an important one

because it serves as a litmus test of sorts for our new government and

parliamentary body.



It seems quite likely that the will of the people, just freshly

expressed barely six months ago in a national referendum on the new

constitution, is going to be ignored or at least overlooked by our newly

elected officials.



The question, however, is a complex one and I believe it deserves some

thought and perhaps discussion.



I call it a litmus test because I think that most of us are expecting a

more competent parliamentary body then the one we've had for most of the

last thirty years. At the least I believe that we all expect more than

a group of rubber-stampers at the whim of the soon to be 'Alhaji' Yahya

A.J.J Jammeh.



On the other hand we cannot ignore the fact that 'retired' Capt.

Singhateh has a significant following in the Army, one that is headed by

his own brother, that may be seen, in the eyes of our earnest lawmakers,

as a threat to national security.



Whichever the case, we must again remember that the A(F)PRC has

continually reminded us that the 1996 Second Republican Constitution is

the result of "close consultations with the people" through the

Constitutional Review Committee(?) and a "thorough review process"

before it was overwhelmingly adopted by the same 'people'.

Since this is the case surely it is a document that should not be

tampered with in such a manner. I'm sure National Assembly members have

their work cut out for themselves especially since this constitution is

by no means perfect so I expect that amendments are in order but this

should not include political/personal tinkering.



I know issues like this usually invoke partisan political discussions

that some list members find somewhat unattractive so perhaps we can put

our pro/anti Jammeh persuasions aside for something more constructive.





The subject of the cabinet also brings about up another question

(slightly trivial) I've had that perhaps some of the political

scientists/experts on the list or anyone can help answer.



Now that we have forgone 'Ministers' for the US style 'Secretaries of

State' will the government 'ministries' revert to the pre-independence

'departments'? What about the position of 'Permanent-Sectretary'? Will

it be replaced with say 'Deputy-Secretary'?







Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 01:41:26 -0500 (EST)

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Vice-Presidency Issue

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



The APRC's handcrafted Constitution was apparently written in pencil.





Blame the West for not providing Jammeh and cohorts with an ink pen!



Amadou Scattred Janneh





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 11:11:10 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: comment on domistic violence

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Domistic violence exists in many societies. As many of you have allready

said, there can be lots of resons, anger, frustration, living conditions

or other social-oriented reasons. The way we have been braught up can

influent, and we have heard about persons, who we believe have a violent

character (!). A violent act can be the result of a sudden,

not-explainable black out. The way we are braught up, the living

conditions (how happy a life do you have) can influence how high or low

your threshold is.=20

BUT I don=B4t think there is any excuse for violence in any society =

(even

it has allways been there). And the responsibility for showing, that

violence is not acceptable, lies on all of us.

It=B4s not tabu, but close to. We men very seldom talk about it, if we

know of a violent friend. And up here in Denmark, I don=B4t think that =

we

are trained to take responsibility and intervene in conflicts. We =

don=B4t

intervene if we witness our neighbour beating his wife. We leave the

problem to others, we call the police, and never take the man aside and

tell him, that we as neighbours will not tolerate his behavior. We men

have been boys and we are braught up by our fathers and specially our

mothers. How come that we one day can turn violent against a women maybe

ones wife ?

A question: I know that in some Islands near West Africa we have a

matriarchy society. Does any one of you know how it is there about the

mens role as the agressor or the victim, if there exist domistic

violence that place ?



Asbj=F8rn



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 15:33:48 +0000 (GMT)

From: J GAYE <

To:

Subject: Re: New Memeber

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Can you please add Nyakasi Jarju to the list? His address is

"N.JARJU"<

Regards

J.Gaye



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 17:14:52 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970220161330.AAA27498@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Both Yusupha Jatta and Nyakasi Jarju have been added to the list and

as a custom, we expect to have introductions from them. Welcome to

the Gambia-l Payus and Nyakasi, please send your introductions to

the list and we look forward to your contributions.





Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 11:44:28 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Exporting Wives from home!

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=



Ndey -



What I think it is, in some of the cases, is that sisters have stopped

accepting the short end of the stick, so to speak and it has much to do

with knowing and accepting what the HUMAN way of being treated is not

what you are used to seeing. After saying that, I shall proceed with

this:



The majority of us on this medium have had the opportunity to see the

other side of doing things and as such should incorporate the good we

knew and the good we discovered to do and be better. We can all become

fleas for justice - bite and bite until the rest become sensitized.

Until then, my brothers and sisters:



YOUR WIFE IS NOT YOUR MOM OR YOUR MAID; SHARE IN PARENTING YOUR KIDS

(you are not helping her, they are yours too); BE RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR

MESS (for no where is it decreed that only women are capable of cooking,

cleaning, washing, etc.); BE FINANCIALLY RESPONSIBLE ( no where is it

decreed that only men should be the sole bread winners in a family);

TREAT YOUR HUSBAND AS YOU WOULD WANT TO BE TREATED AND VICE VERSA; HAVE

SELECTIVE AMNESIA (every wrong you bring forth further strains a

relationship); Lastly, MARRIAGE IS A PARTNERSHIP, YOU GIVE AND GIVE, AND

GIVE SOME MORE. WE WORK HARD FOR OUR SUCCESSES. WE CAN WORK HARD ON

OUR RELATIONSHIPS AS WELL.



Thank you - Soffie Ceesay



>----------

>From: Ndey Drammeh[SMTP:

>Sent: Wednesday, February 19, 1997 10:25PM

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: Re: Exporting Wives from home!

>

>Gambia-L,

>

>The posting by Pa-Mambuna triggered this question: why do some

>of our men residing abroad decide to "export wives" (as Sarian Loum

>puts it) from home? Does this practice have anything to do with the

>delusion that the sisters in the diaspora have adopted so call "western

>values" in place of traditional African values? Comments, anyone?

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 14:31:35 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: GPDM address

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Hi folks,

Can someone confirm for me the existence of a Gambian Pro-Democracy

Movement based in the US. Also of interest to me is their

address or any contact person. Please send responses to



msjaiteh@mtu.edu



Thanks



Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 21:57:20 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: ? polygamy

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



After reading the below mentionned statement of MKCorra, I come to

think, if polygamy is only practised as a husband having 2 or more

wifes. Can any of you tell me, if you know about a wife having 2 or more

husbands ? I=B4ve never met that, why not ? Is this a ridiculous =

question

?

Asbjørn Nordam



Quotation: "Again, I am not interested in making this a personal issue

or a personal attack. polygamy has been and is an institution in

Africa. Social institutions take the longest to change. Many of

my relatives, my father, brothers, cousins, nephews, etc., have

been in polygamous relationships and some still are. It is a

problem, never the less, that impacts all of our lives and, in my

opinion, it is a hinderance to the progress of that continent of

ours. No statement on such a system could be too harsh; for our

beloved continent is at a crucial stage, at a life and death

stage. We either take a direction toward the world scenery or

establish permanency in being the only continent disconnected

from economic and social development. We can choose to take

responsibility and move forward or be permanent laggards.

Indeed, it is a difficult task to recognize a system that one

benefits from as wrong; however, it takes a courageous person, a

strong person, one of intense resistance to see the truth even

when it affects him or her. In this regard, I commend Abdou for

bringing this important issue up and having the courage to do so."





Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 16:10:25 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GPDM address

Message-ID: <



Malanding:



The Gambia Pro-Democracy Movement was formed in 1994 to exert pressure on the

AFPRC to shorten the transition to civilian rule and to promote democracy in

The Gambia. The group issued a statement to the military to that respect and

some kind of exchange ensued, including a meeting in the USA with members of

a government delegation (the late Koro Ceesay being one of them).



The group included: Dr. Sulayman Nyang, Dr. Tijan Sallah, Dr. Amadou Janneh,

Dr. Sigga Jagne, Tombong Saidy, and many more. I don't have a list before

me, but I believe it should give you an idea. Ooops! Latjor, too!



The group has been largely inactive since the initial activities.



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 14:17:32 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: ? polygamy

Message-ID: <



Hi,



This is not a ridiculous question. Indeed there is such thing as a woman having more than one husband, its called "POLYANDRY". Long time ago I came across this doing research in one of my English courses during my undergrad school days. Infact If I remember correctly people from Tibet (Asia) practiced this. The reason I recall was that the no of women outweighed the men.



Sarian



> After reading the below mentionned statement of MKCorra, I come to

> think, if polygamy is only practised as a husband having 2 or more

> wifes. Can any of you tell me, if you know about a wife having 2 or more

> husbands ? I´ve never met that, why not ? Is this a ridiculous question

> ?

> Asbjørn Nordam

>

> Quotation: "Again, I am not interested in making this a personal issue

> or a personal attack. polygamy has been and is an institution in

> Africa. Social institutions take the longest to change. Many of

> my relatives, my father, brothers, cousins, nephews, etc., have

> been in polygamous relationships and some still are. It is a

> problem, never the less, that impacts all of our lives and, in my

> opinion, it is a hinderance to the progress of that continent of

> ours. No statement on such a system could be too harsh; for our

> beloved continent is at a crucial stage, at a life and death

> stage. We either take a direction toward the world scenery or

> establish permanency in being the only continent disconnected

> from economic and social development. We can choose to take

> responsibility and move forward or be permanent laggards.

> Indeed, it is a difficult task to recognize a system that one

> benefits from as wrong; however, it takes a courageous person, a

> strong person, one of intense resistance to see the truth even

> when it affects him or her. In this regard, I commend Abdou for

> bringing this important issue up and having the courage to do so."

>



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 23:42:21 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <19970220224103.AAA23432@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Both Mactar Diagne and Sister Adama .S. Njie have been

added to the list and as a custom, we expect to have introductions

from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l , please send your introductions

to the list and we look forward to your contributions.





Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 16:45:00 +0000

From: "NJIE OMAR E" <

To:

Subject: RE: Exporting Wives from home!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





> >

> >The posting by Pa-Mambuna triggered this question: why do some

> >of our men residing abroad decide to "export wives" (as Sarian Loum

> >puts it) from home? Does this practice have anything to do with the

> >delusion that the sisters in the diaspora have adopted so call "western

> >values" in place of traditional African values? Comments, anyone?

> >

> >



These are interesting questions which I want to know the answers to.

Individuals who marry their wives (export??) from home may have

varying reasons for doing so. However, I for one is more interested

in marrying a sister in the diaspora who will understand and relate

to what it means to live and struggle in a foreign country.



Most people back home (perhaps including me while I was at home) have

an unrealistic idea as to how people "make it" abroad. They see the

end product of the new arrivals' (people returning home or visiting)

successes. What they don't see is that those people work perhaps 2-3

jobs almost 24 hours a day. Some with advanced education might have

worked as kitchen helpers or janitors just to finance their education

or to supplement whatever allowances and stipends they were

receiving.



Those unrealistic ideas may help explain the eventual marriage

conflicts Pa Mambuna talked about earlier. The fellow who've

*"exported" [*I hate to use that term] his wife from home is unable

to meet the lady's "great expectations".



As I said earlier, different individuals have different reasons for

marrying from home, whatever those reasons are, I don't know!!



Omar.





Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 17:02:48 +0000

From: "NJIE OMAR E" <

To:

Subject: Re: ? polygamy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





> After reading the below mentionned statement of MKCorra, I come to

> think, if polygamy is only practised as a husband having 2 or more

> wifes. Can any of you tell me, if you know about a wife having 2 or more

> husbands ? I've never met that, why not ? Is this a ridiculous question



Asbjorn,



I have a good friend who attended the same undergraduate college with

me in Kentucky, a Tibetan but resided in India (and he's back home

now) who told me about a friend in India whose mother had 3 husbands.

He told me that it was not uncommon to find a woman married to more

than one husband in that part of India.



Omar.



Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 19:22:09 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To:

Subject: Re: Ndey, I agree, but disagree!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





Isatou,

I'm sorry but I disagree! I think that it IS realistic for us to expect

women to overcome societal norms regarding domestic violence. The old

saying of "give her time, her day will come" is just that... old!! The

young sister who was killed in New York, her time ran out. And for most of

the women out there, their time will run out too if they don't stand up and

fight this. The death of this lady is something we should all learn from.



I am tired of hearing comments like "it's been in our culture for years..."

Just because it was the done thing does not make it right. It's way past

time for us as women to be responsible for our lives. It's true that it

takes great courage to break away from an abusive relationship, especially

when our peers and elders talk/intimidate and sometimes even force us into

staying in it. But as african women, we have been taught to hone, culture

and develop that innner strength and use it to its fullest potential

especially where it is most needed -- in the sanctuary of marriage. We are

all familliar with the phrase "Geegain dafaa mu'ngne!", meaning "a woman

must always learn tolerance". It is this very inner strength that women

should use to break away from abusive relationships.



As Ya Soffie said, we should begin this education with our brothers and

sisters, our sons and daughters and our 'compinns' and 'attaya' groups.

After all, charity begins at home!



Peace,



N'Deye Marie









At 11:18 AM 2/19/97 -0500, you wrote:

>On Tue, 18 Feb 1997, Ndey Drammeh wrote:

>>

>> Isatou,

>>

>> I beg to differ on this one! Just because men set the norms of our

>> society, does that mean that women have to go along with those norms?

>> I do not think so! Women contribute to domestic violence by not

>> challenging the norms that allow the male to be the dominant partner in

>> any relationship. By the way, I am in no shape or form condoning any

>> form of abuse against women. What I am saying is that, it is time for

>> women to take control of their lives and start making their own choices

>> rather than to accept choices made for them by society.

>>

>> It is important for us to realize that the current social setting is just a

>> system and thus can be changed, even if it means struggle and

>> sacrifice. In my opinion, the only way we can bring about social change

>> is by joining forces as men have done to preserve the status quo, which

>> is to their advantage. Just because society has said this is how the

>> system has operated for centuries, does not mean that we should

>> accept how the system has operated if the system does not treat

>> women fairly. It is time for us to question societal norms that put women

>> down if domestic violence or any other form of abuse against women is

>> to be eliminated.

>>

>> It is time for us as women to do the things WE WANT to do and NOT

>> what men want us to do. After all, we deserve to be happy as much as

>> men.

>>

>> Best Wishes!

>>

>>

>> Ndey Kumba

>>

> Ndey,

> I agree that it is time women challenged the status quo but as

>you acknowledge, things have been the way they've been for centuries so

>it is unrealistic to expect us as women to overcome them right away.

>Having said that, I still do not believe in blaming the victim for

>failing to stand up to the perpetrator. There is a difference between

>recognizing something and accepting it. Give her time, her day will come.

>

> Isatou

>

>





Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 19:30:04 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To: africans@iastate.edu

Subject: Graduate Assistantship Announcements (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"







Date: Wed, 21 Feb 1996 05:07:42 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: ? polygamy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Sarian Loum wrote:

>=20

> Hi,

>=20

> This is not a ridiculous question. Indeed there is such thing as a wom=

an having more than one husband, its called "POLYANDRY". Long time ago I=

came across this doing research in one of my English courses during my u=

ndergrad school days. Infact If I remember correctly people from Tibet (=

Asia) practiced this. The reason I recall was that the no of women outw=

eighed the men.

>=20

> Sarian

>=20

> > After reading the below mentionned statement of MKCorra, I come to

> > think, if polygamy is only practised as a husband having 2 or more

> > wifes. Can any of you tell me, if you know about a wife having 2 or m=

ore

> > husbands ? I=B4ve never met that, why not ? Is this a ridiculous ques=

tion

> > ?

> > Asbj=F8rn Nordam

> >

> > Quotation: "Again, I am not interested in making this a personal is=

sue

> > or a personal attack. polygamy has been and is an institution in

> > Africa. Social institutions take the longest to change. Many of

> > my relatives, my father, brothers, cousins, nephews, etc., have

> > been in polygamous relationships and some still are. It is a

> > problem, never the less, that impacts all of our lives and, in my

> > opinion, it is a hinderance to the progress of that continent of

> > ours. No statement on such a system could be too harsh; for our

> > beloved continent is at a crucial stage, at a life and death

> > stage. We either take a direction toward the world scenery or

> > establish permanency in being the only continent disconnected

> > from economic and social development. We can choose to take

> > responsibility and move forward or be permanent laggards.

> > Indeed, it is a difficult task to recognize a system that one

> > benefits from as wrong; however, it takes a courageous person, a

> > strong person, one of intense resistance to see the truth even

> > when it affects him or her. In this regard, I commend Abdou for

> > bringing this important issue up and having the courage to do so."

> >



SARIAN!!

JUST TO EXPAND A LITTLE BIT ON WHAT YOU HAVE JUST SAID.YOU ARE

ABSOLUTELY RIGHT,THERE IS INDEED A PRACTICE CALLED Polyandry,IN WHICH A=20

FEMALE OFFICIALLY TAKES UP MORE THAN ONE MALE MATE AT THE SAME TIME AND

BE RECOGNIZED BY SOCIETY.



AS YOU SAID,SOME TRIBES IN TIBET PRACTISE IT.BUT IN TIBET'S CASE THE

WOMAN SLEEPS ONLY WITH THE YOUNGER BROTHERS OF THE HUSBAND;NOT WITH THE

ELDER BROTHERS AND NOT WITH ANY OTHER MEN NOT RELATED TO THE HUSNBAND.



THE Toda AND Nayar TRIBES IN INDIA PRACTISE THE SAME THING LIKEWISE THE

WELL-KNOWN Sinhalese TRIBE IN Sri Lanka.IN THE CASE OF THE LATTER,THE

HUSBANDS MAY NOT COME FROM THE SAME FAMILY,BUT THE FIRST HUSBANDS SEXUAL

NEEEDS TAKES PRECEDENCE OVER THE OTHER HUSBANDS, AND THEY MUST ALWAYS

SEEK HIS PERMISSION WHENEVER THEY WANT TO SLEEP WITH THE WIFE.



ALMOST ALL THE SOCIETIES THAT PRACTISE Polyandry ARE MATRILINIAL,THE

CHILD BELONGS TO THE FAMILY OF THE WOMAN,AND IN ALMOST ALL SOCIETIES

THAT PRACTISE Polyandry THERE IS NORMALLY AN ACUTE SHORTAGE OF WOMEN

EITHER AS A RESULT OF FEMALE INFANTICIDE OR DESEASE THAT KILL WOMEN.



REGARDS BASSS





--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





Date: Thu, 20 Feb 1997 21:47:24 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND ISLAM, CULTURE

Message-ID: <



In a message dated 97-02-18 00:19:00 EST, MJagana writes:



<< Subj: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Date: 97-02-18 00:19:00 EST

From: MJagana

I just have a small contribution to give on this topic. I see very

interesting discussions in relation to Islam, rights of women, abusive men

and domestic violence.



I must say the main problem in the gambia ( mostly around the wold of

Islam), those who apply the laws ( the so called Learned), DO NOT DISTINGUISH

BETWEEN THE CULTURE ( IE TRADITION ) AND ISLAM.



I must say Islam is very protective of women, there is a whole SURAH IN THE

QURAN ( AL-NISA -WOMEN) which describe the right of a woman from marriage to

inheritance. If you guys read that surah you shall surely realise the

respeact Islam gives to women, contary to many believs.



I know that most of these believies are delevopped because of the way women

are treated (which is supported) by the traditional beleives.



For example in the gambia, if a woman has a problem with the husband and the

relation is turning abusesive. The most support she might get is " bear for

him he is your husband".



So i strongly believe we should separate what Islam lays down as a guide (in

the quran and the hadith) and what our cultures makes as belive.

>>



RESPECT TO ALL MUMS.

---------------------

Forwarded message:

Subj: Re: Domestic Violence - again -Reply

Date: 97-02-18 00:19:00 EST

From: MJagana

GAMBIA-L:

I hope you find the following excerpts useful.



From:

"Concepts and Issues in Comparative Politics," p.140-141



"In most cases, the military takes governmental power with modest objectives

to remedy the immediate causes of its intervention. Once the military has

seized power, it sets up a political system of its own. As it does so, it

becomes more involved in politics and its objectives expand.....



Most military coups are nearly bloodless. Opponents to the military rarely

have the arms needed to resist the army; the army is unwilling to add to its

problems of establishing legitimacy by killing a lot of citizens. Of course,

there are exceptions...



The military usually works in close cooperation with the civil service...

Military leaders give the bureaucrats many of the high-level government

positions formerly held by politicians, including ministerial portfolios....



When the military rules, the country's resources are directed

disproportionately toward the armed forces in higher wages, better benefits,

new weapons, and more soldiers. This diverts funds that might otherwise have

been used to promote economic development. The military's vaunted

organizational efficiency and style are not easily transferred to the

economy. In spite of the military's belief in its own ability to stand aloof

from graft, officers appear to be as open to corruption as civilians."



WELL, WE MAY HAVE A CIVILIANIZED REGIME IN PLACE BUT FOR ALL PRACTICAL

PURPOSES IT'S STILL THE SAME JUNTA.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred Janneh





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 03:19:10 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence, Polygamy...etc.

Message-ID: <

Dear List members of GL,



Your educated contribution to this list on this topic is something that

has a touch of its own. We have heard from both sides of the arguments and

have learned and gained quite a bit of knowledge from the contributors.

Thank you to all of you.



Being a muslim who was born and raised in the Gambia, and now living in

the US, I read your questions and comments with great admiration. I am

neither a writer nor a scientist but a man who happens to have a great

obsession for the internet. However, I must admit that I enjoy being a

part of this group which brings people with common sense and vision together.



This topic of Domestic abuse and/or Polygamy has by far been the most

interesting topic ever discussed on this list as far as I can recall. I

would like to think that this is not the end of it as we still have not

come up with a clear concesus of it roots and causes. But I am delighted

to see that we are discussing ways to prevent rather cure the disease.

There are those who blame our cultural diversities and who claim that our

elders may have been responsible for the traditional values they carried

on from their elders. To this stance, I could not possibly comment on.

There are also those who accuse Islam, either by way of misinterpretation

from our elders or by our own misunderstanding of the Quran, for the

exploitation and oppression in our societies.



However, It is this second group of people that I would like to challenge

to bring forth a comprehensive and coherent framework of moral and ethical

standards that will be beneficial to all. I am not in any way directing

any personal attacks but simply speaking what I feel is logic and sense as

measured by our human standards. Anyone who identifies himself as

religious must also have a well-defined set of rules of moral and ethical

implications. Based on what has transpired, I feel that we are not

embracing religion to be the central core of our ethical and moral

obligations.



What we fail to see is that the Bible and the Quran are the words of Allah

who said in the Quran " You have been given from science and knowledge

nothing but so little". Now isn't that something we need to seriously

think about? Whenever we attempt to talk about Allah's words and try to

find reasoning and build what we think is right, we tend to make mistakes

as humans. There are some meanings of the Quran that Allah has ordered us

not to even question because HE has only given us a certain amount of

knowledge.



But my friends, most of us are only practising what I call "blind faith"

in which we do not question our religion in other to gain in-depth

knowledge of its philosopy, vison, values and laws. Islam for example,

teaches us to organize our entire life according to it. But if we have

doubts about it, then our liberty is at stake and we may never be true

believers. What then is the purpose of being a muslim with such doubts on

our minds? What will really be the need to believe in Islam and its

teachings?



Thus we need to be clear and honest to ourselves for a "cleaner" faith.

The Quran and the Bible are a pure form of medium of communication from

Allah to us. They are HOLY because they are originated from Allah and

contains many explanations that we may never realize in our time. However,

instead of erroneous teachings that have transgress from generations to

generations, a first- hand knowledge of the Quran and the Bible is very

essential to our understanding of Islamic and Christian laws. Hence, to

talk about certain laws of the Quran and passing justification and/or

explanation and then relating it to our own theories would almost not be

logical. It is very rare to find one single scientific fact that has not

been altered or changed by newer generations. The Quran has been here for

more almost 1400 years without alteration but man-kind has the ability to

err when dealing with our self-interests.



In conclusion, therefore, I would like to urge us to stop accusing each

other and start investigating the facts for ourselves. We should not be

disrespectful to our elders for their ways of lives. Instead, we should be

thankful to our parents for teaching us the Quran but we must also take it

upon ourselves to read and understand its meanings so that we can

interpret its values and laws first-hand. It is unfortunately a basic

failure of those among us who are educated and/or scholars, especially

from a religious viewpoint, to educate the masses the importance of

fundamental values. Since this is a discussion list as well as a learning

resource center, my recommendation is to get out an Arabic to English

dictionary and translate the words in Arabic for yourselves. Sometimes it

is a puzzle of connotations that must be assumed but soon you may find a

combination that fits together. Let's keep in mind that the Quran was

revealed to us for the purpose of learning and understanding the teachings

of Islam in our full spectrum of life. Therefore, we should treat it as a

tool for comprehensive guidance for human life and a problem-solving tool

for our lives in this world.



Thank you again.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 03:29:15 -0600

From: Tamsir Mbai <

To:

Subject: Family Reunion

HEY OMAR, WHAT'S UP? I HOPE YOU ARE DOING FINE. IT WAS AN AMAZING SURPRISE

TO GET YOUR POSTING. I HAVEN'T SPOKEN TO YOU IN OVER 3 YEARS. WHAT'S BEEN

GOING ON WITH YOU, BAI, OUSMAN, BAI NYASS, AND YOUR MOM? HOW IS YOUR DAD? I

AM IN A LITTLE BIT OF A RUSH BECAUSE I HAVE TO TRAVEL TO DALLAS FOR THE

WEEKEND. I WOULD NOT BE BACK UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON. WHILE I'M AWAY I WOULD

NOT HAVE ACCESS TO THE NET, SO BE PATIENT IF YOU DO NOT RECEIVE A REPLY TO A

POSTING THAT YOU MAY EVENTUALLY HAVE MADE. KEEP IN TOUCH AND SAY HELLO TO

THE WHOLE FAMILY DOWN THERE.

WRITE TO ME DIRECTLY AT <

MAIL ADDRESS. I TRIED <

WISHES, OMAR................ IT'S TAMSIR.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 09:30:55 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: Vice-Presidency Issue

Amadou , I think you've got a remarkable sense of humour if you

know what I mean. Keep it goin'.



Regards ,

Omar F. M'bai.



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 16:07:05 +0100

From: Omar Gaye d3a <

To:

Subject: Welcome to the Bantaba

Adama Njie & all the new members, welcome to the "bantaba" and

goodluck!!



Omar



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 10:30:34 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence, Polygamy...etc.

Hi folks, I have noticed that combining domestic violence and polygamy

is not helping the discussion. Yes some polygamous marriages can

be easily referred to as abusive but it does not mean that all

polygamous marriages are. Also as some already mentioned, polygamy may

exist in Islamic societies but it does not have its origin in Islam.

Evidence of this can be found in the practice being in areas of Africa

yet to be influenced by Islam. Even the bible referred to the practice

up to the time of Solomon. Yes people are using the religion (Islam

being tolerant of it in the Qur'an ) to justify it. Can someone tell

us how and when monogamy became part of Christian life?



>From a theortical stand point, the practice could have started from a

purely biological reason (no offense!). The human animal without any

individual, family, societal and religious pressure would be happy to

be in a polygamous relation. Also, the need for human resources

(labor on farms and home) made it an advantage to have polygamous

relations. Coming from a family not blessed (or perhaps lucky) to come

from a polygamous relations, we were living at or below poverty line

because we had few helping hands on the farm. With me to school it was

in the words of my grandma "foolishness" on the side of my father to

think that he can feed the family single handed. Looking back at it I

am still of the opinion that my mum would be in greater physical

strength today if she had a maid (my father having a second wife) to

share the domestic work she had to do. I am sure my grandma (in her

grave) was not surprised to see that her son my dad died at such an

early age because of physical exshaution.



I guess a point I want to make is that we can become very good

judges if we have gone through a situation. Many of us (or all of

us) on this list are fortunate to be people of many worlds. We have

the previledge of learning from the past and present, from home and

abroard to be wise enough to see the the side effect of what I would

call a "painful but useful" solution to the propblem of disease and

poverty.



We can do a great deal for the cause if we convince those who practice

polygamy that the time to rely on many kids as security have passed. I

always believe that if someone knows all that you know that person

will think all that you think!



Malnding







Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 11:12:24 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: Domestic Violence, Polygamy...etc.

> Looking back at it I

>am still of the opinion that my mum would be in greater physical

>strength today if she had a maid (my father having a second wife) to

>share the domestic work she had to do.



Malanding, I hope you do not, really, believe in what you said above.

Please, an answer has to be that the husband take on some of the

responsibilities of the household. Are you saying that a second wife is

to be procured for the purpose of being a maid to the first wife? Are

you of the opinion that when the husband leaves in the morning for work

and comes home, he is to be waited on hand and foot? What do you think

the wife has been doing the whole while the husband was out working!

Most wives supplement what their husbands bring home. What most of our

men think is the manly thing to do is to go the "vou" after dinner or

lunch and think nothing of whether my wife is tired, sick, the kids need

a story told them, etc. We need you to assist in changing the mentality

that makes our mothers old before their time; which hasten their journey

to the grave. Please!



Soffie



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 15:54:04 GMT0BST

From: "N.JARJU" <

To:

Subject: Re: ? polygamy

The topic is interesting. However, I think the issue to be addressed

is beyond polygamy. Poverty and unemployment; underemployment and

lack of social facilities to keep one occupied leaves one looking for

some activity. With human contact as the only solution, we rap and

tend to love different people.



Under such circumstances, it is better to marry them rather than tip

and run. I hope we have a way out. It is better to marry my daughter

thank be-friend her only to satisfy your needs. Let us cut on the

number of children per women.



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 12:17:40 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence, Polygamy...etc.

Soffie, I hope you will agree with me that family life in modern

peri-urban and urban Gambia does not represent tradition nor the whole

country. I am sure you will agree with me that labor in the Gambia is

strictly divided. There are traditional things that men do and

traditional things that women do. Even at farm level crops men grow

and those grown by women are different.Under the traditional setting,

men clear the bush at the end of the dry season, in all fields, grow

upland crops during rains, mend houses and compounds early dry season

and travel to other places (the Kombos or Cssamance) for petty

trading. This is a common traditional way of living for men. On the

side of women we come to see them do all the food preparation and

water fetching and working on rice fields and on and on the list goes

on.

A problem in todays family life and the apparent 'laziness' observed

in the male world are caused by changing situations. At the farm

level techology change, farm implements, crop types and values have

made mens task much more easy. They don't need to spend more time on

their fields, or mend houses and compounds (thanks to cement and

corrugated iron) and don't need to travel back and forth to the Kombos

(they can stay there instead) to the Kombos (they can stay there

instead). All these that kept traditional men busy are not there to

keep todays men busy. Unfortunately, the female folks of the society

are late in getting the technology change they need.Food processing

is not very much different from what it used to be 50 years ago. Hoewever, we

should not ignore that much changed in the women's world too. Water

taps and gridding machines, and local markets are gradually changing there

lives. As these changes (though I must admit slow to come) take effect

ther status will also change. I am pretty sure that my wives life is

certainly different from my poor mom's. I say that because I see them

all.

Coming to the issue of whether I mean what I say when I refered to the

physical conditions of some women and how that may have changed if there

were a second wife. Please excuse me if the use of maid was

misleading. I just don't know of any english word for a second wife

or a third. However, I do know that the physical existence of a second

wife in the traditional home is certainly an advantage. We may not

agree on the disadvantages which I am sure there lots of them.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 12:19:47 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: GPDM address (fwd)

Thanks to all those who responded to my request.



Malanding



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 14:33:40 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: "When the Military Rules"

A.S Janneh wrote:



> GAMBIA-L:

> I hope you find the following excerpts useful.

>

> From:

> "Concepts and Issues in Comparative Politics," p.140-141

>

> "In most cases, the military takes governmental power with modest objectives

> to remedy the immediate causes of its intervention. Once the military has

> seized power, it sets up a political system of its own.



They have objectives all right but the "immediate cause of its

intervention" is normally staged in the name of economic reform and social

justice. But are these objectives ever achieved? Africa or more commonly

Sub-Saharan Africa did enjoy its first years of independence. But ever

since the first coup and the assassination of Togo's president, Olympio,

in 1963, African soldiers have turned into savages because they found out

how easy it was to topple a head of state. How ridiculous of them to kill

their own president just because he has managed to balaced the country's

budget but refused to increase their wages. Sounds pretty stupid!



Ever since then, we have seen the emergence of Africa's instability that

has happened no where else in the world. From the radical political

orientation of ex-presidents like Ethiopia's emperor Silassie to Uganda's

Amin "the Butcher", Africa has transformed itself into a continent that

has established its power on the strength of nothing but the gun.



The question again is: Why do we have so many coups even though the

consequences are almost always horrible (as in the case of Liberia)? Is it

because of our tribalistic and linguistic deversity....or is it because

the colonialists never erected a steady economic foundation for us?





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: 21 Feb 97 15:01:16 EST

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Jammeh's Cabinet Delay

Hello All!



Some postings have asked for comments on the reasons

presented for President Jammeh's delay in forming a new

government.



The most important comment I have is a word of caution

regarding the statement that Parliament may be considering

changing the consitutional age stipulation of the 30-year

minimum to enable President Jammeh to appoint

Singhateh as Vice-President. This will be a very dangerous

precedent!



If Parliament should bow down to President Jammeh's

demands on this issue, then The Gambia's second

democratic experiment would clearly be a failure, at least

under President Jammeh. Here are my reasons:



1. The constitution is a sacred document, and it is

the supreme law of the land. This means that

even the President and Parliament are bound to

to adhere to it strictly without trying to tinker with

for their expediency. Even Parliament must not

be accorded the absolute power to alter any

constitutional stipulation without the approval/

ratification of the people.



2. In some constitutions, a change requires approval

by two different Parliaments, followed by the

ratification of the people in a general election or

referendum. This means that a significant amount

of time has to elapse with substantial debate to

ensure that no change is adopted in haste and

that it is for the good of the nation as a whole.

(Someone needs to enlighten us on the the

provisions of the Gambian constitution on this.)

However change that is adopted to ensure an

immediate appointment is no doubt very hasty.



3. The consitutional stipulation of the 30-year age

minimum for the Vice-President was made to

ascertain the maturity of the leaders as reflected

by age. If the precedent is set by changing it to

accomodate a 27-year old, what guarantee is

there not to change it in the future to accomodate

a younger age?



4. If this Parliament should allow this tinkering to

happen, then its effectiveness would be called to

question as it would have reduced its role to one

of rubber-stamping Presidential decrees.



5. If this tinkering should occur, there will no longer

be any guarantee that any part of the constitution

would not be changed similarly, or that the whole

"sacred document" will not be voted out of existence

altogether.



6. If Parliament assumes this power, then it is

tantamount to assuming dictatorial, rather than

democratic, powers.





WHAT THEN IS PRESIDENT JAMMEH'S CHOICE?



President Jammeh's choice is to appoint someone else

older than 30 years to assume the responsibility of Vice-

President. He may appoint Singhateh to the next highest

highest cabinet position with all the responsibilities and

benefits the law allows. If he chooses, in three years

when Singhateh would attain age 30, he could appoint

him to the V-P post.



The constitution of the new democracy must be respected.

Remember that expediency is no substitute for justice. And

when Parliament votes on a decision out of expediency, it

does not necessarily become law if it conflicts with the

constitution. This is where the courts (especially the

Supreme Court) come into play. Theoretically, every citizen

has the right to challenge a Parliamentary decision in court.

If the challenge is upheld by the courts (all the way up to the

Supreme Court in case of appeals), the decision is foiled.



In this case, if Parliament makes this decision, the opposition

party is the most likely group to take the issue to court. This

would be most unnecessary as it will bug down Gambia's

maiden democracy.



Regards,



Sheikh Gibril.





Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 14:35:48 +0000

From: "NJIE OMAR E" <

To:

Subject: Re: "When the Military Rules"

Moe Jallow wrote:



> The question again is: Why do we have so many coups even though the

> consequences are almost always horrible (as in the case of Liberia)? Is it

> because of our tribalistic and linguistic deversity....or is it because

> the colonialists never erected a steady economic foundation for us?

>



To me, the answer is simple: GREED!!! Jammeh, like almost all over

coup leaders do it in the name of "eradicating corruption" only to eventually fill

their Swiss bank accounts i.e., the Ebou Jallow/Jammeh scandal.



Peace,

Omar



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 16:39:08 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Jammeh's Cabinet Delay

Dr Kamara, what makes our (the Gambian) constitution different from others is that its tailor made for Jammeh and Friends to "feel at ease". It should not surprise to see the parliament ammending it to please Jammeh's choice .



One thing I always asked myself is what was so wrong with the old constitution that Jammeh found it necessary to revise it if the intension was to clean the country of corruption?



Another interesting issue is one raised by Lat. That is who is the real power house in the Gambia today? While one should not speculate, it would be nice to see the reactions when parliament refuses to bulge in (an unlikely situation!).



Malanding



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 97 17:12:48 EST

From:

To:

Subject: Vice Presidency Issue

On the vise president issue: I do not think that the

government and the country should be occupied with such an issue.

A progressive country has to be a country of laws. Laws that

govern all citizens equally without exception. A country that

laws do not transcend above all will not be a progressive one.

The constitution of a country is suppose to be the supreme law of

the country; it is the document that all actions are governed by.

The new Gambia constitution was crafted with the full

participation of the AFPRC. If the constitution states that the

vise president of the country must be 30 years of age, if it is a

"constitution", there should not be much to say about that.

Provisions for amendments to constitutions are made so that

critical mistakes that have the potential to affect the whole

country and its people can be corrected. Amendments to

constitutions are rare occasions, as can be evidenced by limited

number of amendments made to the American constitution that is

200 years old.

Now, on the talked about amendment to the Gambian

constitution: It seems to be an absolutely absurd thought.

Changing the constitution for one person as if there is no other

Gambian capable of being a vise president seems to be insulting

to me, to say the least. If the interest of the country and the

Gambian people is what the current government has at heart, then

I think the government should be very cautious about this issue.

Singhateh should consider taking the credibility of that document

at stake and step aside. There are many other positions that he

can have and serve the country better. Does anyone on the list

know what Singhateh is saying about this issue? For I believe if

he has the interest of the country at heart he should be the one

argue for not tampering with the constitution.

I am fascinated by how important the constitution is to the

American people and how "living" by the constitution is crucial

to everyone. If actions of people in the highest positions in

the United States are found to be unconstitutional by courts,

such high officials just learn to live with; they do not attempt

to change the constitution. Certainly there are times that such

an amendment is put forth. However, they do not even go any

further than basic statements. I was intrigued by the following:

The US constitution says that the president of the United States

must be sworn in by noon, January 20th, after each presidential

election. This January 20th the president was scheduled to

attend many festivities that he was late for many. I was struck,

however, by the fact that for the constitutionally mandated

swearing in ceremony, the president made show he was on time.

The swearing in, may be a minute or a few seconds off, was

performed at noon, exactly. Had this been a constitutionally

mandated act and our president's schedule had been that cramped,

the swearing in ceremony would have had to wait. What I am

saying is that a country has to run by laws and the citizens have

to respect the laws of the country.

If the Gambian constitution can be amended in such a fashion

for individual interests then it is not a constitution. It is

not even a published essay; it is a working unpublished document.

This situation is really a joke and I the Jammeh government will

be better advised to abide by the constitution that they helped

draft. It will be foolish for the legislature to even consider

taking up such an absurd issue. The legislature and Singhateh

should be occupied with the business of the people and not with

Singhateh's. It would be sad if the constitution is amended for

such a reason at such an early stage of its inception. Of

course, African governments and leaders are known to be notorious

violators of laws instituted by themselves. I hope Jammeh and

his crew do take the courage to live by their own laws. We will

wait and see.



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 23:17:18 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Halifa's Letter to President Jammeh on 31 January, 1997

THE MIND WHICH REBELS AGAINST TRUTH MUST GROPE IN THE DARK



Letter To President Jammeh On The Need To Appoint Secretaries of

You would agree with me that the mind which rebels against truth

must grope in the dark. This is precisely the reason why it is

necessary for your government to pay heed to the wise counsel

whenever it springs forth.

It goes without saying that wether one likes it or not, historical

circumstances have put you at the helm of the state. In this respect,

your actions must affect all of us. We, therefore, have the

collective responsibility to scrutinize your actions and offer our

suggestions so as to give guidance to what could ultimately amount to

a misguided destiny if we fail to do what is to be done, when it is

to be done and how it is to be done. Wether we succeed or fail

depends on your attitude to criticisms.

Tyrants break the pens of critics and force them to cleave their

tongues at the roof their mouths just to silence them. In this way,

they become oblivious to the truth until it becomes too powerful to

resist. When such inevitable historical circumstances arises, tyrants

must also fall victim of their own follies.

The just and the wise, however, do pay heed to criticisms, the well

meant as well as the ill conceived. They rely on the former to

correct mistakes and the later to guard against them.

The issues we have been raising since your election may be

considered by those without foresight as trivial or something of

little political weight. However, common sense teaches us that it is

the seemingly trivial which we choose to ignore which develops into

the major political crises which we cannot ignore. It is, therefore,

necessary to take these issues very seriously if a new method of work

is to develop that would provide a foundation for a new point of

departure for the Second Republic.

Institutions such as the executive, the National Assembly and the

judiciary are structures of a State. Constitutions are architectural

sketch plans. Once the blue prints of the structures are honoured

with disregard the structures must become deformed. Bending the rule

providing for constituted authority leads to arbitrariness and

unpredictability in managing the affairs of government. What has been

proven with remarkable thoroughness is that ignoring what appears to

be trivival can have devastating impact.

Take the advice that was given in October before you were sworn in

on the basis of Decree 95. If this advice was taken and the swearing

postponed until after the National Assembly elections, there would

have been a smooth constitutional transition to the Second Republic.

Suffice it to say, the failure to adhere to wise counsel and not

appoint nominated members or convene the first sitting of the

NAtional Assembly until you were sworn in to defend the Constitution

has led to a constitutional crises where a Speaker is elected and

members of the National Assembly sworn in without any constitutional

basis.

Obviously, this did put the integrity of an institution into

question before it is constitutionally established. All these could

have been averted if the right steps were taken at the right

time. One would have thought that given the delicate situation you

are confronted with you would have established a task force to see

over the transition to a constitutional mode of governance.

It is evident that the Constitutional is a new instrument. It also

comes with specific tasks such as the enactment of Acts or laws

providing for the establishment of city councils, municipalities and

area councils, the office of Ombudsman or a National Council for

Civic Education are all to be established by Acts within six months

of the coming into force of the Constitution.

All these things require a time table which must be followed to the

letter if the Second Republic is to come into being as

constitutionally envisaged.

The points stated, of course, are of great concern. However, what

is of immediate importance is the establishment of a new Cabinet. The

executive branch of Government cannot function without a Cabinet. the

National Assembly cannot monitor the work of the executive without a

Cabinet. Section 73, subsection (1) of the Constitution states

categorically:

"There shall be a Cabinet which shall consist of the

President, the Vice President and Secretaries of State."

Section 74 states:

"The Vice President and Secretaries of State shall be collectively

responsible to the National Assembly for any advice given to the

President in Cabinet, and the Vice President and each Secretary of

State shall be accountable to the President and National Assembly for

the administration of the departments and other businesses of

Government committed to his or her charge." Here, it is clear that

the Secretaries of State are to be held accountable for the

administration of departments and other businesses of

government.

This is further buttressed in Section 77, subsection (3)

of the Constitution which states:

"The Vice President shall answer in the National Assembly for

matters affecting the President, and the President shall be entitled

to send a message to the National Assembly to be read on his or her

behalf by the Vice President."

Hence without a Vice President, who shall answer for matters

affecting the President in the National Assembly?

Section 77, subsection (4) adds:

"The Vice President or a Secretary of State shall, when requested by

the National Assembly, report to the National Assembly on any matter

concerning a department or other business of Government committed to

his or her charge, and shall be entitled to attend and speak in the

National Assembly whenever any Bill or other matter concerning such

business is being debated."

Hence, without Secretaries of State there will be a gulf between the

executive and the National Assembly.

What defies comprehension, however, is that you have suspended what

should have been your first executive responsibility after your

swearing in so as to put the constitution into force.

The impression is promoted that the former cabinet can perform the

functions of the Cabinet under the Second Republic. This is a

misconception. The transitional Provisions under the Schedule 2

states categorically that once the Constitution comes into force you

must appoint a new Secretary General and new Secretaries of State.

While the Transitional provisions state under paragraph 9 of

Schedule 2 that certain appointments made before the coming into

force of the Constitution shall be sustained, it states categorically

in paragraph 9, subparagraph 1 (c) that,

"nothing in this paragraph shall apply to the office of Minister or

Secretary General."

This simply means that your present Cabinet is

unconstitutional.

It is evident that the National Assembly have to display

tremendous creativity in order to work out rules, procedures or

methods of work which would enable them to evolve the new governance

environment envisaged by the Constitution. This is manifested in the

following declaration of intent in the Preamble:

"The functions of the arms of government have been clearly defined,

their independence amply secured with adequate checks and balances to

ensure that they all work harmoniously together toward our common

good."

At the moment, there appears to be a relapse into the old

mode of governance. If this persists instead of catapulting into a

new mode of governance as we enter the twenty first Century, we shall

only succeed in plunging deeper into what should have become a

defunct epoch.



The pen is a recorder of significant events which when

transformed into mind images may render significant lessons to guide

the affairs of people.

It is hoped that the lesson is clear. It is hoped that history

will have records that the correct path had not only been mapped out

but that it has also been followed. History shall indict all those

whose complacency lead to the retrogression of society rather than

its progress. The future is the judge.



Halifa Sallah



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 18:38:19 -0500

From: Raymond Trapp <

To:

Subject: Re: The Gambia

Hello all,

My name is Ray and I live in Florida. I work at the Kennedy Space

Center. My job takes me to different countries in Europe and Africa.

One of those is The Gambia. NASA has utilized The Gambia as an

emergency landing site for the Space Shuttle. We have only been back

once since the coup. I will be going to The Gambia in March, for what I

hope to be a revitalization of our presence in the country.



I learned about this group from a friend of mine at Columbia. If anyone

could provide me with a brief overview of what is going on in the

country now I would appreciate it. I understand that there is an

Gambian hope page. Has anyone seen it?



Thanks to all,



Ray



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 17:55:21 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: Re: foday musa suso -Reply -Reply

Momodou Camara,



I have been informed that Foday Musa is currently in the Gambia and

should be back sometime next month. As soon as he gets back, I will

give you his telephone number if that's okay with him.



Enjoy the weekend.



Ndey Kumba



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 19:52:22 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Hi gambia-l



I tried to sign up a new member yesterday and i dont know if my mail wen

through, so at the risk of repeating myself i'll do it again.



His name is EAKS SANNEH, and he lives in Brikama, his e-mail address is :



106111.3451@compuserve.com



Please Tony or Abdou acknowledge if you got this message.



thank you



ABBA



Date: Fri, 21 Feb 1997 21:05:45 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence, Polygamy...etc.

Hello everyone,

thank you very much Moe for a very educative piece. I enjoyed it a

lot but I feel few points need to be clarified. You mentioned a verse

(or part of a verse) from the Quran that says "we have not given you in

knowledge and science except very little". I suppose you are speaking

from chapter 17, Al Isra (The Night Journey). It might be helpful to

give the entire verse, "They ask you, O! Muhammad, about ROOH (the soul),

say the knowledge of it is with my lord and we have not given you in

knowledge thereof except very little". This doesn't mean that ALLAH (God)

has not given mankind much knowledge. The Quran actually has given a

lot of scientific knowledge. I know of some great scientists embracing

Islam after discovering great accuracy of scientific knowledge in the

Quran. I'll give you a few examples, unfortunately I can't elaborate on

them now due to time constraints.

1- The Quran and Modern Embryology: You'll be surprised how the Quran

14 centuries ago very accurately describes the state and developments of

the foetus...these things were only proved after the invention of the

microscope.

2- The Quran and Cosmology: the Quran gives accurate description of the

speed of light to the nearest cm per second, which is known today as

2.9***** m/s.

3- The Quran mentions that "those who fear ALLAH among his servants are the

ULAMA' (the knowledgable or could also mean scientists)" Note "fear" in this

verse means those who are most God conscious that they would do very little

wrong

I will give you the list of references for these and much more from

the Quran and the Hadith if you're interested. I just want to mention at

this point that all these were revealed onto a Prophet that can neither

read or write.

Most of you have talked very well about domestic violence and how

this is a very serious crime in Islam. If you take the ultimate role

model for the Muslim for example, Prophet Muhamad, he never beat any of

his wives, not even once and neither did any of his companions. He was

quoted saying on several occasions that "the best of you (men) are the

best towards their women/family"



I have to quit now, Assalam (piece) on all of you.

Alieu.







Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 16:50:48 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: "When the Military Rules"

Moe wrote:

>The question again is: Why do we have so many coups even though the

>consequences are almost always horrible (as in the case of Liberia)? Is it

>because of our tribalistic and linguistic deversity....or is it because

>the colonialists never erected a steady economic foundation for us?

>

>

>Regards,

>Moe S. Jallow

>

Moe,



The answers for coups in Africa lie neither in the linguistic or

tribal differences nor in the much hated colonial legacy. Just look

around the world---Indonesia, China, Malaysia etc. etc. All diverse

and one time colonised/invaded! The problem is African selfishness.

It is a pity that our communalism is swallowed by our individualism.

What an irony!



Lamin.





Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 03:05:08 -0500

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: Re: Vice Presidency Issue

The crisis at hand now is one that I believe is the cumulation of events

in the last year that up until today may have seemed irrelevant. I

would like add to the discussion by sharing some thoughts and

information on these events in the hope that this may be of some

interest.



Last year, I had the opportunity to listen to the majority of then

Captain Jammeh's public speeches and noticed after a while that he was

pretty much consistent on the issue of his running for president. There

were a series of meetings with "Opinion Leaders" and a country wide tour

where the subject came up.



The basic theme at most these venues by those who attended was that

either Jammeh step down and run for president or elections should not

take place at all and the AFPRC should continue as they were. To that

end Jammeh answered with amazing regularity that he was not interested

in politics, that he did not want to run with "crooks" and that it was

up the "people" to decide.



Most people interpreted, "it was up to the people to decide" as "I don't

want run to run but if YOU really want me to, I will." I did not. I

thought that he was saying, "I am not running. Whether or not elections

are held, well, that's up to you." History now shows that I was

probably wrong but the current crisis causes me to wonder.



The problem now being faced with the Vice-presidency issue is just the

latest of many that could have been avoided had they did indeed intended

on staying on as civilians.



The clearest example of this is exactly the problem at hand now: The

Constitution.



Although the Constitution was supposed to be (and to large extent is)

based on the recommendations of the Constitutional Review Committee

(CRC), some of the recommendations were not included in the draft and

the revised version that is now the supreme law of the land.



The CRC toured the country canvassing opinion on what was wrong with the

older, suspended 1970 Republican Constitution and based on that made

their recomendations which, for example, included a provision that a

president can only serve two terms. This was in fact a confirmation of

what resulted from an earlier tour of the National Consultative

Committee(?) (NCC) in Dec. '94 - Jan. '95 where a countrywide

canvassing of opinion also took place to find out whether the AFPRC

should rule for two or four years. In that more public tour it was made

clear by the majority of people who attended the meetings convened by

the NCC that our former president had stayed in power for long and that

future presidents should not be allowed to do so.



After, the CRC's recommendations were submitted to Council, a draft was

issued for public debate that did not include that provision. Questions

were raised on this issue in public forums that included the civic

education programmes on the various radio stations and even The Gambia

TV. The members of the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission

(PIEC) and government officials made the point of stating clearly that

the provisions in the Draft Constitution were not "written in stone" and

that recomendations for changes could be submitted to a department in

the Min. of Justice and that basic public opinion would also be

considered in the drafting of the final version that would be put up for

vote in the Referendum in August.



The term limit provision was never included in face of what seemed like

overwhelming support for it. This was clear example of the AFPRC

manipulating the constitution. The point I'm trying to make is that at

the time Singhateh was Vice-Chairman and if AFPRC really wanted to

continue as civilians they could have omitted the clause about the age

restriction for the Vice-president then but failed to do so. Either

they did not plan on staying in power at that time or they were not

sensible enough and they lacked basic foresight for their own good.



Of course perhaps at that time, it was thought that Singhateh would

continue as a member of the armed forces and thus not be permitted by

law to become Vice-president. If that was the case then the present

situation is further complicated because it confirms what some perceived

was crisis later on that year.



Prior to the Council members actual retirement from the Army before

Jammeh was officially nominated by the APRC as their presidential

candidate, rumours were that then Captain Singhateh did not want to

resign. In fact as the story goes, only Jammeh was supposed to resign

in accordance with the electoral decree that states that an official of

the Armed Forces could not be nominated as a candidate for elected

office. Indeed, word from sources at the Printing Dept. was that the

initial programmes for the ceremony marking his retirement that were

already in the press stated clearly that only Jammeh was due to

"retire."



People say that the event that changed things was the UDP rally/lauching

in Brikama the weekend before where something like a shocking 70,000

people turned up in support of Lawyer Darboe. This supposedly scared

the living daylights out of the AFPRC Chairman. When his official

retirement documents were brought to his office for his signature the

day before the ceremony and two days before 'Nomination Day', it is said

that he demanded that all the other council members join him in

resigning or he would not sign anything. *Perhaps* this was out of fear

that in the face of a possible defeat he may be "hung out to dry" all by

himself in a counter coup by his comrades.



Having been "pushed" to resign from the Army and ineligible to continue

as "No. 2", Singhateh's status and power was and continues to be in

limbo. It would seem as though Jammeh has no choice but to put his

entire weight in the effort to amend the constitution as a compromise

for having somewhat forced his former 'Vice' out his cherished position

in the Gambia National Army. I don't believe he would see

'reinstalling' Singhateh in the Army as a possible resolution of the

problem because of the potential risks such an action could bring vis a

vis another coup against himself.





As an important side note, we should also consider the role of retired

Captain Yankuba Touray, the former 'original' AFPRC member responsible

for the transition programme, Min. of Lands and Local Government and, I

believe, APRC Party Chairman. He led the move for Jammeh to run for

President in the late stages of the transition period and actually

chaired the 'meeting of all meetings' with the so-called "Opinion

Leaders" when Jammeh finally succumbed to the their wishes to run. Word

is back home he has been making it clear that he should be

Vice-president (he may even be older than Jammeh) and given his

position, he must hold considerable power within the party.



It will be interesting to hear how things turn out but I would argue

that all this is evidence that a crisis is at hand. Apart from that,

the current problem also leaves the government in a state of limbo, as

Halifa Sallah stated in his letter to the President, which could lead to

serious stagnation. I'm sure you would all agree, this not the way to

launch a Republic.



Date: Sat, 22 Feb 97 00:54:59 PST

From: MAKE THAT VISION A REALITY <

To:

Subject: career opportunity

Abdou,



The work would be on a contract with Air Force Phillips Lab at Kirtland

AFB. Work involves design of microprocessor-based control circuits.

Analog and digital electronics and programming in C and C++ required.

Knowledge of 8051 microcontrollers and PIC 16-bit microcontrollers and

well as experience with programming DSP processors is a plus.



BS in EE or other tech area or lots of experience is required.



Contact: Norm Anderson

Phone: 846-7895

E-mail:



Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 06:42:09 -0300 (ADT)

From: Cherno Waka Jagne <

To:

Subject: Re: domestic violence, polygamy

Not so long ago, PA-MAMBUNA asked:



>The question now is: WHO SHOULD BE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR THE

>SO CALLED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE THAT ARISE BETWEEN ME AND MY WIFE?



I think three parties are more or less to blame in situations

like this: the husband, with the yea-I'ma-work-hard-make-me-

some-loot-buy-me-a-slave--er-wife-and-kick-back attitude; the

wife, who agrees to a marriage for all the wrong reasons; and

invariably the parents, who don't seem to realize that they

are NOT the ones getting married...



OK, maybe I'm being a tad naive and irrational here, but

realize my point. In marriages that turn out this way, more

often than not, someone (or both) was not entirely honest or

realistic about their expectations. Conversely, they might

just conceptualize a marriage differently.



Outlandish as it might sound, maybe a bid for marriage should

involve each party unequivocally stating exactly what they

expect in partnership, and just what their understanding of

such partnership is. Such a marriage, based on a mutual

understanding of what is involved, and anticipated compromises

among other things, might save many a broken heart, a broken

home, or not too sarcastically a broken jaw!



=====================

Cherno Waka Jagne.

St. Mary's University

Halifax, N.S.















Date: Wed, 19 Feb 1997 23:49:47 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: domestic violence, polygamy

>I think three parties are more or less to blame in situations

>like this: the husband, with the yea-I'ma-work-hard-make-me-

>some-loot-buy-me-a-slave--er-wife-and-kick-back attitude; the

>wife, who agrees to a marriage for all the wrong reasons; and

>invariably the parents, who don't seem to realize that they

>are NOT the ones getting married...

>

>OK, maybe I'm being a tad naive and irrational here, but

>realize my point. In marriages that turn out this way, more

>often than not, someone (or both) was not entirely honest or

>realistic about their expectations. Conversely, they might

>just conceptualize a marriage differently.

>

>Outlandish as it might sound, maybe a bid for marriage should

>involve each party unequivocally stating exactly what they

>expect in partnership, and just what their understanding of

>such partnership is. Such a marriage, based on a mutual

>understanding of what is involved, and anticipated compromises

>among other things, might save many a broken heart, a broken

>home, or not too sarcastically a broken jaw!

>

>=====================

>Cherno Waka Jagne.

>St. Mary's University

>Halifax, N.S.

>

>

>Mr Jagne,



I tend to agree with you except that whenever man becomes the object

of study it is the case that both the object and the subject are one

and the same. You can see where I am going. That study remains

inconclusive! No wonder we have these social 'sciences'! What baffles

me is the (in)stability of marriages in say India, The Gambia and

US. Note that I am moving from one extreme to the other..from

arranged marriages, a hybrid type, and to consensual. Or did I miss

your point? Just a little thought.



Lamin.

>

>

>





Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 16:37:26 GMT

From: AISHA CAMARA <

To:

Subject: Re: Introductory Note.

Hello Everyone!



My name is Aisha Camara commonly known as Grace Camara. I am

presently at the University of Wales, Cardiff doing an MSC. in

Population Studies.



I must say that I am enjoying the debate that is going on with

regards to Polygamy and Domestic Violence, especially Domestic

Violence which is a topical issue.I am happy to note that there are

Gambians out there who are concerned about this issue.



Cheers to everyone!!!



Regards



Aisha







Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 17:38:21 GMT

From: "Per E. Grotnes" <

To:

Subject: a lightheade comment on the poly-situatrion

I probably should not add to the confusion about many wives(husbands)

Actually I opt for the polygamy myself, out of egoistical reasons. But I

would like to point out that in the socalled christin communitites a far

more insincere form of poly-whatever exists. Men tend to have lovers on the

side, and certainly women do a little philandering at times. I have no

proper reference to it, but it is maintained that about 30% of children born

in the western hemisphere are not the offspring of their presumed father.

Monogamy is a nice idea maybe.

Biologically, the mothers should find various attractive fathers for their

children, as this would improve the chance of at least one good genetical

mix. The married men on the other hand would not like this as they are

supposed to protect and feed their own offspring to secure their genes in

the next generations.

It should therefore be the women that should be promiscuous, while the men

should be jealous of their women.

Please don't take the above too seriously, but it may start some persons

rethinking their positions.

I asked a gambian woman that is the second wife of a friend of mine why she

married my friend and did not find a single man for herself. She laughed and

said she could not afford it. Now she could share the expenses of a husband

with another woman, and she did not need a man more than thrice a week

anyhow. Surely she was joking with me, but still??

I have noticed that it is mainly women who do consistent work in The Gambia

(my wife would say that this not very different from the norwegian situation

), and are often the real breadwinner of the houshold. In a macho world this

easily leads to an inferiority complex for men. This in turn may well

express itself as physical violence.

Now physical violence against wives (and children) signals that the men feel

inferior. You dont beat up someone you feel superior to. It might be that

the stress that muslim custom put on the man to be the provider and the

master at home makes it easy to use force as a means of authority. That this

is a loss of face in some cultures (viz. the socalled christian societies)

may be less so in others. Still many cases of abuse are every year reported

in the scandinavian countries. It is not a specific gambian problem and

psycologists everywhere are pretty concered about it.







Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 19:13:12 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Gambia-l,

EAKS SANNEH has been added to the list. Welcome to Gambia-l Eaks,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list. We look forward

to you contribution.



Regards

Momodou Camara

Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 15:20:35 -0500 (EST)

From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

To: "N'Della N'Jie" <

Victoria Lynn Miller <

A confused boy asked his mom: "Is God male or female?"

Mom thought about a minutes and replied. "He is both male and female."

The boy got more confused. "Is God black or white?"

Mom answered. "He is both black and white."

Boy asked again. "Is He gay or straight?"

Mom got concerned look on her face and thought about it a minute, but

she answered again. "He is both gay and straight."

Boy's face brightened as he realized the truth and he exclaimed.

"Is God Michael Jackson??!"

















Date: Sat, 22 Feb 1997 23:19:55 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBER

Dear Momodou Jallow,



please enlist S Barry, e-mail



thank you



mj



Date: Sun, 23 Feb 1997 01:09:09 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Thermodynamics and Life (fwd)

A thermodynamics professor had written

a take home exam for his graduate students. It had

one question:



Is hell exothermic or endothermic?

Support your answer with a proof.



Most of the students wrote proofs of their beliefs

using Boyle's Law or some variant. One student,

however wrote the following:



First, we postulate that if souls exist, then

they must have some mass.



If they do, then a mole of souls can also have

a mass. So, at what rate are souls moving into

hell and at what rate are souls leaving? I think

that we can safely assume that once a soul gets

to hell, it will not leave. Therefore, no souls

are leaving.



As for souls entering hell, lets look at the

different religions that exist in the world today.

Some of these religions state that if you are not

a member of their religion, you will go to hell.

Since there are more than one of these religions

and people do not belong to more than one religion,

we can project that all people and all souls go to

hell.



With birth and death rates as they are, we can

expect the number of souls in hell to increase

exponentially.



Now, we look at the rate of change in volume in

hell. Boyle's Law states that in order for the

temperature and pressure in hell to stay the same,

the ratio of the mass of souls and volume needs

to stay constant.



So, if hell is expanding at a slower rate than

the rate at which souls enter hell, then the

temperature and pressure in hell will increase

until all hell breaks loose.



Of course, if hell is expanding at a rate faster

than the increase of souls in hell, than the

temperature and pressure will drop until hell

freezes over.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _



It was not revealed what grade the student got.



What grade would you give?







Peace!

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Sun, 23 Feb 1997 01:56:54 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Forwarded Mail.....(fwd)

Fatou N'jie wrote:



>A confused boy asked his mom: "Is God male or female?"

>Mom thought about a minutes and replied. "He is both male and female."

>The boy got more confused. "Is God black or white?"

>Mom answered. "He is both black and white."

>Boy asked again. "Is He gay or straight?"

>Mom got concerned look on her face and thought about it a minute, but

>she answered again. "He is both gay and straight."

>Boy's face brightened as he realized the truth and he exclaimed.

>"Is God Michael Jackson??!"



Fatou, I must admit that was a pretty good one. I happened to be a great

fan of Michael Jackson for his contribution to music and entertainment

around the globe (maybe that's why I liked it). Except for being God, I

have always wondered if Michael is black or white and/or gay or straight.



Now, here is a similar one. I hope that you do not find the language too

explicit in nature. Please, excuse!



A few days after Christmas, a Mother working in her kitchen was

listening to her son playing with his new electric train set in the

livingroom.

She heard the train stop and then heard her son say, "All of you

sons-of-****es who want off, get the hell off now, 'cause this is the

last stop. And, all of you sons-of-****es who are gettin' on, get your

asses in the train 'cause we're leaving!"



The Mother went in and told Little Johnny. "We don't use that kind of

language in this house. Now, I want you to go to your room for two

hours. When you come out, you may play with your train, but I want you

to use nicer language."



Two hours later, Little Johnny came out of the bedroom and resumed

playing with his train. Soon the train stopped and the Mother heard her

son say, "All passengers who are disembarking the train, please remember

to take all of your belongings with you. We thank you for riding with us

today, and we hope that you will ride with us again soon. For those of

you just boarding, we ask that you stow all of your hand luggage under

your seat or in the overhead racks. Remember that there is no smoking

except in the Club Car. We hope that you will have a pleasant and

relaxing journey with us today. For those of you who are pissed off

because of the two hour delay, please see the **** in the kitchen."





Peace!

Moe s. Jallow



Date: Sun, 23 Feb 1997 02:40:01 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Alieu Jawara's message

Mr. Jawara, you wrote:



> Hello everyone,

> thank you very much Moe for a very educative piece. I enjoyed it a

> lot but I feel few points need to be clarified. You mentioned a verse

> (or part of a verse) from the Quran that says "we have not given you in

> knowledge and science except very little". I suppose you are speaking

> from chapter 17, Al Isra (The Night Journey). It might be helpful to

> give the entire verse, "They ask you, O! Muhammad, about ROOH (the soul),

> say the knowledge of it is with my lord and we have not given you in

> knowledge thereof except very little". This doesn't mean that ALLAH (God)

> has not given mankind much knowledge. The Quran actually has given a

> lot of scientific knowledge. I know of some great scientists embracing

> Islam after discovering great accuracy of scientific knowledge in the

> Quran. I'll give you a few examples, unfortunately I can't elaborate on

> them now due to time constraints.



Thank you for your response. You are abosolutely right, I was referring to

chapt. 17. I apologize for the brief summary I provided. I have always

been looking muslim discussion groups where i can direct specific

questions. Do you know of any?



> I will give you the list of references for these and much more from

> the Quran and the Hadith if you're interested. I just want to mention at

> this point that all these were revealed onto a Prophet that can neither

> read or write.



I am very much interested and would appreciate any information you can

provide me. If you need to e-mail me any files, you may use my personal

addresses below.





Mr. Jawara, I was recently asked a question by a friend who had just

converted to

Islam from Christianity. I helped him get an English translation of the

Qur'an and as he read over it he had some questions that I was not able to

answer. Can you help answer the question (1 of 2)? If not, can you direct

me to a listserver that would be more appropriate?





Here is the question:



In chapter 15, verse 16 (and chapter 21, verse 31) mountains are

referred to as holding the earth steady, preventing it from shaking. (A

footnote refers to chapter 78, verse 7 where the mountains are compared

to "pegs"). From a scientific point of view this appears to be a

problem since mountains do not prevent the crust from moving over the

mantle. In fact, it is because of this movement and the resulting

earthquakes that mountains form. In what sense then is it meant that

the mountains are "standing firm, lest it should shake with them"? They

don't seem to be standing firm. They are pushed up, the rocks come

tumbling down, in some cases, the strata which were originally

horizontal are now standing vertically - IIIIII - like that.



----------



Your response will be very much appreciated.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



