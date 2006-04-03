|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10285 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 15:06:38
|
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 02:02:31 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Senegal plane crash kills 20, mostly tourists (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.970202020218.12082A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 17:11:56 PST
From: Reuter / Diadie Ba <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.trouble.accidents,
clari.biz.industry.aviation
Subject: Senegal plane crash kills 20, mostly tourists
DAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - A plane crashed in Senegal
Saturday killing 20 people, mostly French tourists,
and state television said the son of the president of
neighboring Guinea Bissau was among the dead.
A further 32 people were injured, it added.
The head of Air Senegal, which operated the tourist charter
to a game park near the town of Tambacouda in the center of the
West African nation, told the main evening news program that 17
of the dead were French nationals.
Two Senegalese crew members and Vladimir Vieira, son of
President Joao Bernardo Vieira, who was attached to Air Senegal,
also died, the television said.
State radio said earlier that the plane crashed on takeoff
from Tambacouda, after setting off for the former French
colony's capital Dakar, 280 miles away.
``After taking off the aircraft crashed on the tarmac and
burst into flames,'' a witness told Dakar Radio. The witness
said the injured were thrown clear when the plane hit the
runway.
Tambacouda is the airport for the Nioko Lo-Koba Game Park,
which is on the way to the border with Guinea. The park has a
wide range of animals including lions.
Senegal is a favorite vacation destination for tourists from
France and Germany -- particularly its separatist southern
province of Casamance. African-Americans on tours in search of
their roots are also frequent visitors.
Two French couples disappeared while vacationing in
Casamance in 1995. Despite extensive searches in and around the
combat zone where troops and separatist rebels occasionally
clash neither the tourists nor their bodies have been found.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 11:20:43 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: UNITED STATES: Domestic Violence Gr
Message-ID: <19970202102217.AAA26836@LOCALNAME>
Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.
Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.
*** 24-Jan-97 ***
Title: UNITED STATES: Domestic Violence Grows As Workplace Issue
by Haider Rizvi
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (IPS) - Labour researchers here say that
domestic violence is hurting women on the job.
Nearly one million women are abused, harassed, and beaten by
their husbands, ex-husbands, boyfriends and ex-boyfriends every
year, these researchers say, noting that despite tough laws,
gender violence remains one of the most frequent, but least
reported, crimes in the United States.
''It's an epidemic which is profoundly affecting our
communities and workplaces,'' Ida Castro, director of the Women's
Division of the U.S. Department of Labour, says in a report.
''It is no longer a private, family dispute that affects only
those directly involved,'' contends Castro, who shares women's
advocacy groups' concern that growing incidents of domestic
violence are increasingly affecting women's positions in the job
market. ''Violence against women is directly interfering with
their ability to get, perform, or keep a job,'' she says.
The new report, 'Domestic violence: A Workplace Issue',
highlights the plight of working women who face domestic violence.
It is the first documented recognition of the phenomenon of such
violence as a workplace issue.
Labour researchers note that about 96 percent of working women
who fail to perform their jobs suffer from domestic abuse or
violence, adding that sometimes women workers even end up losing
their jobs because their male abusers force them to stay homes.
Women advocacy groups say instead of firing victims of domestic
violence, employers should take steps to help their workers.
Although 49 percent of corporate leaders acknowledge that
domestic violence has a harmful effect on their companies'
productivity and health-care costs, only 12 percent of them
understand that they need to take a major role in addressing the
issue, say labour officials who cite a survey of Fortune 1,000
U.S. companies conducted in 1994.
Women's groups are calling for corporate executives to sponsor
programmes designed to create public awareness about domestic
violence and to build new shelters for women workers who
experience violence at home or in offices. They are also calling
on employers to pay time off for family emergencies.
''In this country, we have 4,000 animal shelters but only 1,500
shelters for battered women,'' says an activist of the National
Coalition Against Domestic Violence, an umbrella group comprising
a number women organisations. ''Isn't it sad?''
Labour researchers say that although at workplaces, many women
are killed as a result of robbery or other crimes, it is alarming
to note that at least one-fifth of them are attacked by their
former or current husbands or boyfriends. According to a 1996
Labour Department statistical report, almost half the women
workers killed belonged to socially and economically marginalised
communities.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), a
woman is beaten every 15 seconds by her partner and it happens at
some time in 25-35 percent of U.S. homes. The FBI says 4, 000
women die from such abuse every year.
Researchers say that women continue to be more vulnerable than
their male colleagues at work to attacks by people with whom they
have been intimate. According to a survey conducted by the U.S.
Department of Justice in 1994, compared to men, women experience
over 10 times as many incidents of domestic violence.
Under increasing pressure from human rights groups, the Bill
Clinton administration passed a new law to curb domestic violence
in 1995. The law, known as the 'Violence Against Women Act',
empowers legal authorities to take strict actions against
offenders, but women's rights advocates say its implementation is
still far from effective.
''It's true that they (the government) have taken some positive
steps, but not to the level they should be,'' says Linda Posouszny
of the Centre for Women's Global Leadership, a non-profit
international women's rights advocacy group. ''They just make
promises, but ours is a constant struggle. We will keep it going
until we see a complete elimination of violence against women.''
The most regrettable aspect of the workplace violence is the
role of the police, says Posouszny. Citing a U.S. Department of
Justice study, she says that throughout the United States, the
police are ''more likely to respond within five minutes if an
offender is a stranger than if an offender is known to the female
victim.'' (END/IPS/HR/YJC/97))
Origin: Washington/UNITED STATES/
----
[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)
All rights reserved
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 15:46:49 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: 'Portrait of an imagined session'
Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=DKDIFS02-970202144649Z-8@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr. K. Touray, I=B4m often told that we danes has the same kind of =
humour
than you gambians. Maybe that=B4s why I like and fully understand the
"message", but it=B4s given in a form that call for a smile, and I love
that form. Asbj=F8rn
>----------
>From: KTouray@aol.com[SMTP:KTouray@aol.com]
>Sent: 1. February 1997 22.11
>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
>Subject: 'Portrait of an imagined session'
>
>Here is an account of a thought that occured to me recently. Of course =
none
>of the events i recount actually happened but i figured the graceful =
members
>of this wonderful list would allow me to take them on journey that is =
part
>fantasy and part reality most of us yearn. It begins with the President
>welcoming members of his inner circle at a recent strategy session:
>
>' Gentlemen good evening and thank you for coming on such short notice. =
>
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 18:13:18 +-100
From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <mmjeng@image.dk>
To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Senegal-Crash
Message-ID: <01BC1134.D81297C0@globip50.image.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC1134.D81A38E0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BC1134.D81A38E0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<Picture: Panafrican News Agency>
News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports | =
Africa Press Review=20
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =
rights reserved.=20
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net=20
02 Feb 97 - Senegal-Crash
Plane Crash Kills 23 In Eastern Senegal
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese authorities have confirmed that 23 =
people, including the son of Guinea-Bissau's President, were killed in a =
plane crash that occured on Saturday at Tambacounda in the country's =
east.=20
Reporting the death toll Sunday, the Senegalese News Agency said that 29 =
other passengers, most of them French tourists, sustained injuries when =
plane crashed shortly after take off from Tambacounda airport, 467 km =
east of Dakar, the capital.=20
The plane, owned by Senegal Air company, crashed at around 2.30 GMT on =
Saturday, a few seconds after take-off, the news agency reported, =
quoting official sources in Dakar.=20
It said those killed were French tourists who had been on a hunting =
party in the game-rich Tambacounda region, as well as the plane's three =
member-crew -- two Senegalese and the son of President Joao Bernardo =
Nino Vieira.=20
Those who suffered injuries were taken to Tambaounda regional hospital =
for preliminary medical care. Those with severe burns were later in the =
night transferred to Dakar aboard Senegalese and French military =
aircraft. They have been admitted in several hospitals in the Senegalese =
capital.=20
The Senegalese government has set up a commission of enquiry to =
determine the causes of the crash.=20
According to some survivers, one of the plane's engines stopped =
suddenly, tilting the plane on one side, before crashing at the end of =
the runway. The plane broke into two and immediately caught fire.=20
Most of those who survivers were at the rear of the plane and escaped =
through the shattered cabin.=20
Another plane crashed near Mbour, 83 km from Dakar in May 1995, killing =
two people.=20
------------------------------------------------------------------------
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 02 Feb 1996 11:56:34 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Greetings.....
Message-ID: <3111D1C2.44D7@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:
>=20
> Beloved brothers and sisters:
>=20
> It feels great once again to be able to read interesting
> articles from Gambia-l. I don't have much to say, but I would like to
> plea to some folks to cool down a bit. The purpose of the list is to
> discuss ideas. If one of my ideas/suggestions don't comply with Jonh's,
> it does not mean that I should "always" condemn John's. There will be
> times when John has a very sound idea, so regardless of whether John
> surported or criticized my previous posting, I should not judge John
> based on his position about what I said before. This might just be my
> personal understanding of some responses I've been reading, so do
> forgive me if I happen to misunderstand. May be I 've been out too long
> ...oops.
> However, I do believe and know one thing, we are all working fo=
r
> a common goal - to make Africa and for that matter Gambia a better plac=
e
> to live. I therefore pray to Allah, the omnipotent, to make our
> aspirations come true. Tombong, please calm down. You are at the
> forefront of our nation, so you should be able to accept blows without
> retaliating. You are doing a terrific job for providng current info.
> keep it up. Dr. King said, "AN EYE FOR EYE LEAVES EVERYONE BLIND",so
> allow us to criticize and doubt your gov't., we might just be your
> reality checks.
>=20
> Happy Ramadan to you all,
> PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG.
Mr.Bojang!!
Good points there!! Keep up the good work down there!!
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 02 Feb 1996 22:02:36 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!
Message-ID: <31125FCC.4E8E@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- Nkoyo!
First of all,its a rule here(rule no.4),if I can recall
correctly,that if you write a piece,you should sign it.Secondly,it helps
me personally,because if you are someone like Anna Secka,who has written
quite a number of times on this list,I can just go back to my archive
and brouse very quickly almost everything she has said from the very
first day that I joined the list.That way,my response to that person
would be fair and appropriate to both the person I am responding to,and
to myself.so,while declaring outhorship for the piece you authored is
not as little a 'detail' as you claimed,being swayed or not being swayed
belongs to an entirely different category,namely how strong your
arguments are,and how factually they are related to the present and past
Gambian realities.So,yes,you are right in saying that every piece
written on this list belongs to everybody else,but,equally,its the right=20
of each person on this list to know the person he or she is talking
to.The fact that you are perennially plagued by the "old habbit" of
sending letters to people everywhere without telling them who you
are,and the fact you cannot comprehend how writing your
name at the end of the articles you write can be connected to the issues
being discussed,cannot and should not be a justifiable excuse here on
the
mother of all free media.Simply put,this medium here is one of NEW
HABITS and not Old ONES.
Now,turning to what you had to say in response to my piece,I have no
problems
whatsoever with someone SCEPTICAL.If anyone on this planet should and
must be sceptical
about politics,it is the Gambian.It is one thing to be Cheated for three
decades,but to be cheated that long and be conditioned to love being
cheated and to believe that you and the place you are in are the finest
things on this planet;now,that is a tough one! It reminds me only of
what the French Master,CAMUS taught the world a long time ago that when
oppression persists for a very long time,there is this frightening risk
of a LOVE BOND developing between the oppressor and his victim.So,now
that that era of nighmarish slumber is over and the shroud that used
to prevent us from thinking straight and properly under the Jawara
Era removed,thanks to the Jammeh revloution,I am not at all surprised at
the almost explosive nature of the resentment
directed against whoever holds power in the Gambia,not only that,there
is a part of me that shows a sympathetic understanding for such emotions
given the magnitude of rot and gloom that prevailed under the former
regime.
But having said that,I must hasten to separate those who,after an
involuntary=20
reaction to a nightmarish experience,get back their sanity soon enough
to realise
that when you pour water halfway through the glass,it is equally valid
to describe it as half full or half empty from those people
who are somewhat pathologically inclined to deny the possibility of any
positive interpretation of the phenomenon.
One of the things that George Orwell has taught us about Revolutions is
that NO TWO REVOLUTIONS are alike either in their success or failure,and
that some Revolutions achieve more of their ideal aims than others,and
that it is the moral responsiblity of every well-informed,sane adult to
judge between them and support those in which there is a PREPONDERANCE
OF GOOD.So,there you are! If you very sincerely and honestly believe
that
Gambia is really worse off than it used to be under the old regime,then
there
is nothing anybody could do or say on this list that would be of any
help to=20
you.But if you are just genuinely concerned,as many Gambians are,then I
cannot
have any problem whatsoever with your SCEPTICISM.But being a SCEPTIC is
one thing
and being a DOUBTING THOMAS is something else altogether .Because
scepticism comes from=20
the Greek Word SKEPTIKOS, which means an open minded person who always
wants to CONSIDER All The Evidence,as for the Doubting Thomas, he/she is
a person obsessed with only those pieces of evidence that reinforces
his/her own fears and prejudices.In other words,that type of person is
capable of seeing only the individual trees,and can neither comprehend
nor appreciate the beauty of the forest in its entirety.
So,NKOYO,as you can see,you really have a choice here.You can either
choose to be a real SCEPTIC,which is very important for all
Democracies,particularly our fledgeling one.Or you can choose to be a
DOUBTING THOMAS.And if you choose to be the former,you would then be
best advised to Read K.TOURAY'S 'Portrait Of Imagined Session' in which
he calmly and almost ruthlessly looked at BOTH SIDES OF THE ARGUMENT.But
if you choose to be the latter,then your choice for reading would be
much closer home,namely the RAVING and RANTING Paragraphs you sent me as
a reponse,which,by the way,I could not have recognized as directed to me
had it not been for my family name written at the initial line -
paragraphs filled with only screaming and shouting,wild
allegations,irresponsible reductionisms and frightening
generalisations.And
these behavoral patterns,if I recall correctly,are exactly the kinds of
behaviour
that my philosopy Professor once told me should not be a character trait
of a REAL
SCEPTIC.Because SCEPTICISM is basically the science of truth.And nothing
can be further from the truth than the NEGATIVISTIC PICTURE you painted
of the Gambian Revolution,all of which boils down to some people's
propensity to be economical with the TRUTH.So, perhaps reading what the
new Gambian subcriber,OMAR F.MBAI had to say about the science
of the truth would have some soothing effect on our minds next time we
want to assess the situation back home:-
" Secondly, about the perpetual problems in our beloved Country the
Gambia, I personally believe and I'm sure you'll acquisce with me
that we fellow Gambians don't know the importance of one very
significant WORD------------ THE TRUTH!!!!!!
This is what I have to say about the TRUTH.
GOOD IN CONFORMITY WITH TRUTH IS JUSTICE
JUSTICE IS THE PRACTICE OF REASON
REASON IS THE WORD OF REALITY
REALITY IS THE SCIENCE OF TRUTH
TRUTH IS THE IDENTITY OF IDEA AND BEING.
> =20
> =20
> Regards Basss!! =
=
=20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 02 Feb 1997 14:20:09 -0500
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia
Message-ID: <32F4E8E9.322E@iglou.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Well said Latir. This is what I was talking about in my last posting.
People need not to attack one another personally.
GOD BLESS!
Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:
>
> Abdou,
>
> Come on now! This is a bit too personal for this forum.
> > Mr. Saidy,
> > Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same
> > sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by
> > the American government
>
> If you have something to say to Mr. Saidy, or anyone for that matter, just let them know directly or keep it to yourself. The last thing we
need here is a bar
>
> Just take it easy ma man.;-)
>
> Peace.
>
> Lat
>
> P.S. I hope this isn't the beginning of all out personal attacks list-wide! I urge others to show restraint and keep the discussion
healthy. :-)
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 17:01:18 -0500 (EST)
From: ABALM@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: attaching files
Message-ID: <970202165319_1512628843@emout05.mail.aol.com>
Hello Mr. Bassssssss !
I dont know if you realize that some people do not have fast computers,
modems or a lot of memory. So when you reply and attach previous files to
just make a little comment on the end, it takes so long to load the file ,
just to read what already has been shown sometimes as much as 5 times. Maybe
you could just refer to the subject instead of attaching the files. your
consideration will be appreciated.
thanks
ABBA
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 17:40:57 -0500 (EST)
From: KTouray@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: attaching files
Message-ID: <970202173421_1927778853@emout08.mail.aol.com>
Tony ,
Mr Cherno gaye would like to be subscribed to the list...his address is
Bukary@aol.com
I appreciate your efforts.
Thanks
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 21:03:27 -0800
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <199702030503.VAA00979@thesky.incog.com>
Hi
Cherno Gaye has been added to the list. Welcome Cherno, and please send in your intro to the list.
Sarian
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 10:39:08 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Postal service, practical advise
Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=DKDIFS02-970203093908Z-41@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Friends, can anyone of you maybe explain to me, why it=B4s only possible
to send parcels up to 10 kilogrammes to the Gambia. 4-6 times a year I
parcel different things to my friends in the Gambia, and up till
december I had never heard of the above mentionned limit, so I posted a
parcel weight 28 Kilo. It came back saying that only 10 Kilos was
alloved. That costs me a lot of money because now it became 3 parcels
instead of one, and there is a ground-price for a parcel DKr. 80, and
then 16 DKr. pr. Kilo. Instead of 80 + 28 x 16 =3D DKr. 528,- it cost me =
3
x 80 + 30 x 16 =3D DKr. 720.
And sometimes I even have to send money ahead, because of taxation, when
my parcel arrives, and my gambian friends has no money to pay the tax.
The things is mainly books og materials for their studies, because there
is no books avaible in The Gambia (which I have to buy from London,
f.ex. latest something from City and Guilds of London Institutes). And
sometimes it is footballs, shirts and shorts for some villages and
schools, which I "sponsor" that way. If any of you has a better way or
can give me some ideas or advices how to do this, I will be very
thankfull.
Asbj=F8rn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 12:04:13 +0100 (MET)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <199702031104.MAA07715@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Sarian
I am enquiring about if you are the very Sarian Loum Of 1 Brown Street.
Aunty Maggie is a Grand Mother tome. And your broteher J. C. Loum is my
close and intimate friend. If you are the very Sarian vcan you please
forward mey E. Mail and address to JC
Work Address: HOME ADDRESS
OMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT OMAR S. SAHO
ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SVERDRUPSGT. 24B
DEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIV N-0559 OSLO
POSTUTTAK GRONLAND PK NORWAY
N-0133 OSLO TEL: + 47 22 71 94 84
NORWAY
TEL: + 47 22 08 29 50
TEL: + 47 22 08 29 64 DIRECT LINE
FAX: + 47 22 08 29 90
At 21:03 02.02.97 -0800, you wrote:
>Hi
>
>Cherno Gaye has been added to the list. Welcome Cherno, and please send in
your intro to the list.
>
>Sarian
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 08:16:45 -0500 (EST)
From: Bukary@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: KTouray@aol.com
Subject: Re: New Member-Intro
Message-ID: <970203081644_1760909492@emout16.mail.aol.com>
Hi,
My name is CHERNO GAYE. I am from Serrekunda, The Gambia. I came to The
United States in 1978 and attended Seton College and Hofstra University in
New York. I am currently the C.E.O. and General Manager of Shop Smart
Magazine, a division of Lulu Publications.
It is certainly a great honor to be a part of this manifestation of
Gambian consciousness, under the auspices of The University of Washington.
Cherno
Gaye
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 08:27:39 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: just a tip
Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=CRY1-970203132739Z-436@mcl2.prc.com>
Consumer:
When people ask me about buying a computer for home, I usually respond
with, "How much are you willing to spend?" and/or "What are you planning
to use it for?" Then I either say "Now's a good time to buy because..."
or "Wait a while for..."
A response, usually is, "Why should I wait? What's coming up?"
So I'll give a somewhat brief description of what I have read coming up
in the world of IBM PC Compatibles. No offense to Mac fans, but from
what I hear Apple is planning, this is the beginning of the end for
Macintoshes as we know them. If this gets a little confusing, things
will begin to clear up as the year progresses and the hype heats up.
The following is a tentative timeline of what's been released and what
will be released from Intel:
Currently:
Pentium (P5) - Has been around for over two years, and capable for most
business applications. Best incarnations are the ones with a 66MHz bus
speed (multiples of 66): Pentium 100, Pentium 133, Pentium 166, and
Pentium 200. 60 MHz bus speeds (multiples of 60) are not only slower
but are inferior in design (90, 120, 150).
Pentium Pro (P6) - If you use Windows NT, it runs best on a Pentium Pro.
Contrapositively, if you have a Pentium Pro machine, don't run any
other operating system except Windows NT. Windows 95 actually runs
slower on a P6 than a P5 machine! This machine will be dead before it
ever became popular (see below).
Pentium MMX (P55) - You've heard the hype and the reality. If you have
to get a new system now, get this. If you want to upgrade an old
Pentium, don't bother. Either way, the classic Pentium should NOT be
your NEXT computer.
Coming up:
Pentium Pro MMX (Klamath) - Klamath is due out in the spring of 1997 and
will be running at clock speeds of 233 MHz and 266 MHz (but still only
66 MHz bus speed). This is a cheaper CPU to produce, as well as a
better overall performer than the classic Pentium Pro. Like the Pentium
MMX, Klamath will render Pentium Pro's obsolete, because it and all CPUs
that follow will have MMX. This is also the beginning of a new era of
CPUs from Intel. No longer will they be shipped as chips, but instead
as cards.
Tillamook - Expected to be the final release of the P5 chip, due 4th
quarter of 1997. This Pentium will run at a clock speed of 233 MHz (66
MHz bus) and will be implemented in notebook computers also.
Deschutes - Due out by the end of 1997, Deschutes will run at 300 MHz
(75MHz bus speed) and 333 MHz (83 MHz bus speed). With the improved
internal bus speed, performance increases will be even more than what is
shown on the surface (clock speeds 300 and 333). This will also change
the industry in two ways: SDRAM will be the standard memory for these
machines, doing away with DRAM and EDO DRAM (more on memory at a later
date). This will also be the first Pentium Pro CPU to be used in
notebook computers.
Pentium Pro MMX-2 (Katmai) - Due in the first half of 1998, Katmai will
include a set of additions to the now infamous MMX instruction set for
CPUs. Essentially, the same as Deschutes except this time "noticeable"
increases in multimedia performances. Again, according to Intel, MMX
does not stand for Multimedia Extensions!
Willamette (P68) - Due out in the second half of 1998, this is the last
incarnation of the Pentium Pro (and it's only a year and a half away).
This CPU will run at clock speeds between 333 and 400 MHz, and sport a
huge 100 MHz bus speed! Like the classic Pentium, Willamette will
probably be the CPU of choice for a relatively long time after it's
release (2 years or so).
Merced (P7) - Due out late 1998, the Merced will be a whole different
machine. Instead of the 32-bit architecture of the previous CPUs, this
will have a 64-bit architecture. Intel, HP, and Microsoft are moving
their respective resources and technologies toward the direction Merced.
Initially, it will be used mainly for servers, so don't expect a P7 to
be on your desktop anytime soon.
So as you can see the technology for IBM PC compatible machines are
moving at a relatively speedy pace now. At no time in the past has
Intel made as drastic changes at as fast a pace as they will in the next
two years. And that's just the CPUs...
The following are the less expensive (and often better performing) Intel
clone CPUs and what Intel CPU they are equivalent to:
Cyrix 6x86 and 6x86L (currently available)- Pentium
Cyrix M2 (2nd quarter 1997)- Klamath
AMD K5 (currently available)- Pentium
AMD K6 (2nd quarter 1997)- Klamath
Bottom Line: If you have a Pentium 90 level computer or above and
"enough" memory, you're going to be safe with your business applications
well into 1999 (It's the games and the multimedia apps that constantly
push the industry limits). Pentium MMX is the way to go until that
time, if you're not demanding. Once Willamette settles into reasonable
prices, that will probably be the next machine to sustain a long level
of relevance.
Till next time.
P.S. I WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO MY MAIL 'TIL FRIDAY.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 03 Feb 1996 18:26:11 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: RE: GAMBIA'S HEALTH SITUATION
Message-ID: <31137E93.348F@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.SAHO!!
Thanks very much we are very grateful to have you with
us here.Your these thoughts on the Health Situation back home have been
most instructive.We would appreciate it very much if you could from time
to time share with us your thoughts,esp. in your area of expertise.
Again that was great,and THANK YOU VERY MUCH !!
Regards Bassss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 09:50:14 -0800 (PST)
From: Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: "What a Shocker"
Message-ID: <Pine.PTX.3.95c.970203092823.8422A-100000@carson.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
In response to the message forwarded regarding the person who participated
in "The Road that Led to Freedom" on Martin Luther King Day. I deleted the
message, The person was shocked to find that Blacks in the US needed a
special right to vote.
While I remembered some of the US Constitution, this message brought great
dismay so I went to the Library this weekend to find out what this person
was talking about. Once again, people are not getting all their facts
straight. Hence, a brief lesson on the US> Constitution:
The 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution call for the
emancipation of Slavery in December of 1865. Word did not reach certain
parts of the South such as Texas, thus requiring traveling word of mouth,
which took until June of the following year to reach throughout. Thus the
Junetenth celebration, observed by many Blacks today.
To make it very clear
The 14th Amendment 1866 was written and passed giving all races the
right to vote.
Since age came into question
The 18th Amendment 1868 was written stating anyone 18 years of age or
older and a citizen of the United States the right to vote.
During the lst world war, with the absence of men, women started in the
work force and marched to win their right, thus
The 19th Amendment 1920 was written giving Women the right to vote.
So you see the 13th, 14th, 18th, and 19th Amendments cover not only Black
but all citizens of the US the right to vote.
The problems came in enforcing the constitution, just because we had the
right didn't mean we had access. In some parts of the country every
obstacle was put in our way or polling stations were only located in the
white areas where blacks were not allowed to go.
Guard dogs were stationed in some cases outside the polling stations or
whites created a test that was meant for only whites to be able to pass.
Thus the 1965 Voting Rights Act signed by President Johnson which forces
the federal government to ensure blacks could get to the polls in the
southern states. In 1970 after seeing there were still some rural areas
in midwestern and western states, Congress expanded this act to encompass
those states, which then President Reagan signed. In 20-07 Congress will
review this Act and if there are still problems facing its citizens from
access to vote it will be readdress, if not the Act will be left as is,
with no further modifications.
To amend or add a amendment to the US Constitution it must be past by 2/3
of the 50 states.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing
(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471
(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 12:15:42 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia
Message-ID: <9702031815.AA00712@new_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
Latir, I beg to differ...
For what it is worth, Tombong Saidy is a public official and for that matter
should be subject to personal scrutiny as all other public officials are.
Revealing his character on this forum makes absolute sense when one considers
that he is the spokesperson (at least on gambia-l) for the current regime.
Indeed, his role becomes suspect even to the most naive when one considers his
criminal record in the US.
The list should certainly not serve as a protective cocoon for our
politicians, especially for those of questionable character. That would be
contrary to all notions of democracy, especially on the 'Net...
- Francis
Begin forwarded message:
Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 23:40:00 -0800 (PST)
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
From: Latir Downes-Thomas <latir@earthlink.net>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia
X-Mailer: FPRetail Version 5.00a
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Abdou,
Come on now! This is a bit too personal for this forum.
> Mr. Saidy,
> Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same
> sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by
> the American government
If you have something to say to Mr. Saidy, or anyone for that matter, just let
them know directly or keep it to yourself. The last thing we need here is a
barrage of personal attacks. For one one it turns people off and secondly
others will not take you as seriously as you deserve. Since I've been on this
list I've found your contributions quite positive. This simply isn't
necessary.
Just take it easy ma man.;-)
Peace.
Lat
P.S. I hope this isn't the beginning of all out personal attacks list-wide!
I urge others to show restraint and keep the discussion healthy. :-)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Standard Disclaimers:
The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the
policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.
Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and
parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 12:29:10 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.
Message-ID: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
>> The addition of two or three good hard working diplomats with the ability
>> write their own statements would be great for the Gambia. There is quite a
>> bit that goes on here in New York. Just about all the countries of the
>> world are represented. The additional staff would free our Amb. of the
>> burden of this committee work and allow him to act like his counterparts of
>> other countries. He could then help move Gambia's foreign policy agenda
>> more effectively working one on one with officials from other countries and
>> the U.N. while at the same time Gambia could be properly represented as an
>> actively participating member of the U.N.
>>
>> Now that we are back to constitutional rule, there must be quite a bit of
>> mending vis a vis our relations with the U.S. I'm sure our Embassy in
>> Washington needs some help too, especially now the next year's budget (i.e.
>> foreign assistance) is going to be deliberated in Congress soon. I'm sure
>> the extra staff could be effectively shared between New York and Washington
>> to move both agenda's forward.
I second remedying the staffing needs of the offices in NY and DC. The need
for a strong presence in NY especially is more crucial now than it probably
ever was...
- Francis
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 15:33:39 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!
Message-ID: <9702032033.AA48882@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Bass, you wrote:
> So,now
> that that era of nighmarish slumber is over and the shroud that used
> to prevent us from thinking straight and properly under the Jawara
> Era removed,thanks to the Jammeh revloution,I am not at all surprised at
> the almost explosive nature of the resentment
> directed against whoever holds power in the Gambia,not only that,there
> is a part of me that shows a sympathetic understanding for such emotions
> given the magnitude of rot and gloom that prevailed under the former
> regime.
Bass,
For one of the extreme contributors on this list, I must say you are
living dangerously on the edge every time you post a new defensive
message. Since it's hard for you to hit the bull's eye, I feel compelled
to label you inconsistent on your notes. Sometimes you are heard praising
people for no real reasons while other times you are attacking them for
being straight-forward. I am not sure why you have to be hard on someone
who believes differently of your views but you should realize that each of
us has his/her own bias in one direction or another.
As you mentioned, a half-full glass is also a half-empty one, but it also
true that a true follower must not compromise how far UP or DOWN his/her
leader must go before he incurs blame. It will be extremely wise for you
and I to remember that it is possible to go wrong in many ways, but there
is only one way of being right, that is why going wrong is easy, and
going right is difficult. that is also why two wrongs will never make a
right. When face with feelings of insecurity and danger, a person must be
able to show his/her courage. He/she may have many choices to make but in
the end he can only, either exceed his confidence and assume everything is
all right or he can rid himself off fear and accept the path of truth.
Nothing personal.
Ramadhan Karim to all!!!!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
==============================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 15:48:04 -0500
From: alfall@papl.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: 'Portrait of an imagined session'
Message-ID: <"061CA0C5*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001"
--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
----------
From: GAMBIA-L-owner; KTouray
To: gambia-l
Subject: 'Portrait of an imagined session'
Date: Saturday, February 01, 1997 4:11PM
K. Touray wrote (Note that this an excerpt of Mr. Touray's posting)
> Here is an account of a thought that occured to me recently. Of course none
> of the events i recount actually happened but i figured the graceful members
> of this wonderful list would allow me to take them on journey that is part
> fantasy and part reality most of us yearn...
Karamba,
I must complement you on a well written piece. I suggest that for those
members that have some tie with the APRC government, that this posting
be shared with them for their consideration.
Peace
Amadou Fall
--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001
Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQCJAAAAOTcwMjAxMTYxMTQ0KHUpOTQ4NzEwMDM3KGEpZW1vdXQwMi5tYWls
LmFvbC5jb20dR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBM
HR0dHVJGQy04MjIdR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQCuJQ==
--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001--
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 17:18:36 -0400 (AST)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.970203160948.174526A-100000@is2.dal.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I don't think that I have been conditioned to oppression in any
way. During the thirty years, I was not impressed with the govt, but
rather disgusted with the level of underdevelopment and corruption.
During the first week of the takeover, I was very impressed with the
manner of the takeover and was its avid supporter, however, events were
able to change my mind, most of which I have already mentioned. I don't
think that the previous regime was better, and I most certainly don't want
it back.
On the same token, in the manner that I scrutinised the previous
govt, I will scrutinise the present one and should I find anything that
displeases or alarms me, I will question it, something you seem to have a
problem with. I did not accept substandard govt then and will not do so
now
Preponderance of Good, ok fair enough. I beg to differ on that
point, and as I have already presented the evidence for my position, would
you please to condescend to offer yours (apart from the infrastructure,
that has already been covered).
I deeply resent you saying that my paragraphs were ranting and raving,
sreaming and shouting (if that is possible on the net). Perhaps you think
I am a madwoman? Were my paragraphs not clear and coherent, did you not
reply to my points, were you not able to understand where I was coming
from? If so, then i don't think that your description is accurate.....
To the question of wild allegations, what do you consider a wild
allegation? Is anything I said unfamiliar to you? Are they not
substantiated by the numerous discussiona each and every single one
generated on the list, some of which you contributed to?
What do you consider an irresponsible reductionism and a frightening
generalisation?
Sceptism is the science of truth, I definitely agree, so please tell me
if I printed any untruths. Determining the truth is what I'm about. Might
I remind you that we still have not received the govt explanation as to
what the funds were doing in a private account. Economical with the
truth? How? Please tell me what part of the picture did I leave out, and
where did I fill it in with untruth?
And finally, you called me a doubting thomas. I could only be so if I
denied the obvious in the face of overwhelming evidence, perhaps seeing
that in your opinion I am blind, YOU could furnish me with irrefutable
evidence.
And just to keep the discussion cordial, please avoid adjectives that
imply negativities, as they arev analogous to personal insults.
Thanx,
N'koyo
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 04 Feb 1996 01:07:50 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: TWO WRONGS = RIGHT
Message-ID: <3113DCB5.5584@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Mr.JALLOW!!
Don't at all worry about being personal with me; I am a great sport!
Benjamin Franklin has taught us that our critics are our best
friends in that they are the ones who help us understand our own
failings.So,I am personally not worried about being criticised and I
would
hope and wish that the same SENTIMENTS exist on the other side.
Before LABELLING me as dangerously on the EDGE,perhaps you should try to
first read
the pieces I did respond to and decide for yourself whether the TONE of
my responses
are not more or less proportionate to those of the pieces that
precipitated them.And
as AN ADVICE,stop repeating JARGONS and CLIQUES and start thinking about
them!! WHO
says Two wrongs don't sometimes MAKE RIGHT?! Else,how could you explain
the fact that
some societies MURDER A MURDERER.To me,its much more dangerous to WRITE
before THINKING
than to defend strongly what you believe in.
Regards Bassss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 15:13:56 -0800 (PST)
From: Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Compensation
Message-ID: <Pine.PTX.3.95c.970203151226.16235H-100000@carson.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Please, does anyone know what The Gambian President legally receives as
salary and compensation for his duties as President??????
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing
(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471
(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 04 Feb 1996 03:00:53 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: NKOYO, OLIVE BRANCH!!
Message-ID: <3113F735.7A86@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
NKOYO!!
Your this LATEST is the kind of piece I would have CUT MY RIGHT
ARM just to have the opportunity to respond to.But as a sign of TRUCE
and to demonstrate to you beyond doubt that there was not the slightest
intention on my part to SLIGHT you,I will choose not to reply
this time around.Interestingly,or should I say embarassingly,I didn't
until now realise that you are a woman.Because,even though I am not
sexist in any way,and my wife can confirm that,I nontheless have a
language for GUYS and another for GALS.And my last piece was definitely
meant for a GUY,which I thought you were(Laugh!)
Humour aside,I want to say again that I am PROFOUNDLY SORRY if you felt
slighted by=20
my terse response.Please,cheer up and accept my APOLOGY!!
=09
Regards Basss!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 19:27:54 -0500
From: "Jarju Malafy" <mafy@avana.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <199702040035.TAA30780@tiger.avana.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Amadou Scattred/List managers
Please add Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. His address is
Abarrow@rr5.intel.com
Thanks guys
Mafy Jarju
(DeVry Institute of Technology)
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 19:49:05 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forwarding !
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.970203194806.16420F-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
/* Not Written By Abdou. !!!!! */
From: Dana <dott@aed.aed.org>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: African Centre for Democracy
In-Reply-To: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>
Message-Id: <Pine.BSD/.3.91.970203145923.13062A-100000@aed.aed.org>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Dear Fellow Listmembers:
The recent submission of introductory material originally included for
subscribers reminded me of a question I've been wanting to ask the list.
When I was in The Gambia in 1993, I interned for a while at the African
Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies - not to be confused with
the African Commission on Human Rights (the U.N. organization) Actually,
they were in the same building on Kairaba Avenue next to the US Embassy.
Anyway, I have heard that the African Centre for Democracy and Human
Rights Studies was shut down - allegedly because of
corruption/embezzlement or some such thing. Can anyone confirm this for
me? And if so, what happened to their substantial collection of
documents and materials?
Thanks everyone.
Dana Ott
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 03 Feb 1997 21:16:33 -0600
From: Ndey Drammeh <NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu>
To: Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Domestic Violence
Message-ID: <s2f655e1.086@wpo.it.luc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Disposition: inline
Gambia-L,
I would like to begin by extending my deepest sympathy to the family of
the young women who was recently killed in New York City. May her
soul rest in peace!
The death of a loved one is always a very difficult thing to cope with. It
is even more difficult to deal with if a loved one was killed senselessly. If
the allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband is
true, then her death is even more tragic.
So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violence
and its implications. Domestic violence is not just about inflicting pain. It
is also about using mental and physical abuse to control the behavior of
a loved one, such as a wife or girlfriend. In a nutshell, domestic violence
is about who is in charge. Anyone can be the perpetrator or the victim of
domestic abuse. However, the majority of the victims are women.
It is possible that some of us are presently in abusive relations without
realizing it or are in denial, i.e., ignoring the problem hoping that it will
soon go away. It anyone is currently the perpetrator of domestic abuse,
please stop! If anyone is currently a victim, please get out of the abusive
relationship before it is too late! For those of you who think that the
problem is only temporary and will soon disappear, stop fooling
yourselves. On one can stop the abuse, only you can put a stop to it by
getting out now. Too late may mean losing you life. Now that is indeed a
very expense price to pay for love!!
Good night to everyone.
Ndey Kumba Drammeh
Loyola University
Chicago, Illinois
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 23:07:19 -0500
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia
Message-ID: <199702040429.UAA16571@armenia.it.earthlink.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Francis,
You definitely have a point here.
> Latir, I beg to differ...
>
> For what it is worth, Tombong Saidy is a public official and for that
matter
> should be subject to personal scrutiny as all other public officials are.
What I do find interesting is the following:
> Revealing his character on this forum makes absolute sense when one
considers
> that he is the spokesperson (at least on gambia-l) for the current
regime.
While I had an idea about Mr. Saidy's position in our government when I
joined this list, I was always under the assumption, perhaps wrongly, that
his membership here was unofficial (yes, I know, even though most of his
postings seem to the contrary). I think this is mainly why I thought
Abdou's message was somewhat unnecessary.
The reason I have been assuming this is because while all sorts of
criticism and accusations against our government have been made, I have
noticed that Mr. Saidy has been rather selective in his responses, i.e.
what he responds to.
If Mr. Saidy is indeed on this list in an official capacity then I would
love to know since I have posed a few questions on this list that have gone
unanswered and that I believe he should be in position to respond to.
Mr. Saidy, could you kindly clear the air on this issue. (Without getting
personnal now. :-) )
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
|
Momodou
Denmark
10285 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 15:07:27
| Date: Tue, 04 Feb 1997 00:42:21 -0500
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <32F6CC3D.553B@iglou.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
MAFY,
This is Pa-Mambuna in Lexington, KY. There is one Amadou here from
Faraba, and he would like to have your phone number if possible. He used
to live in Canada and then Maryland before coming to Lexington. He would
like to have Omar Camara's number too.
Thanks,
Pa-Mambuna.
Jarju Malafy wrote:
>
> Amadou Scattred/List managers
>
> Please add Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. His address is
> Abarrow@rr5.intel.com
> Thanks guys
> Mafy Jarju
> (DeVry Institute of Technology)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 03:55:01 -0500 (EST)
From: Pamodou@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.
Message-ID: <970203231316_-1878488839@emout09.mail.aol.com>
M r Jagana:
I definately think that this is a great idea but do you know the problems one
would have if you are interested in seeking employment in the embassy?
First of all job posting would not be advertised to the Gambian media?
Secondly the employees in these positions would rather employ either their
relatives or individuals that they feel comfortable with due to certain
reasons maybe threat, etc. So where do we go from here!
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 07:30:16 -0500 (EST)
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEES
Message-ID: <970204065851_1626498899@emout09.mail.aol.com>
Contact: Mr. Tombong Saidy
Tel: 0171-937-6316
Fax: 0171-937-9095
E-mail: Tsaidy1050@aol.com
4 February, 1997
PRESS RELEASE
FOR IMMIDIATE RELEASE
UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICAL AND SECURITY DETAINEES
Following a competitive electoral campaign for the presidency and an
unprecedented free and fair National Assembly on 2 January, 1997, the newly
elected president of the west African nation of The Gambia, President Yahya
A. J. J. Jammeh, has initiated a bold policy of achieving national unity and
reconciliation by granting unconditional Amnesty to all political and
security detainees. In observance of the holi month of Ramadaan and in the
spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood called by Islam, President Jammeh
yesterday, 3 February 1997, released the last group of political and
security detainees. Elected by popular vote on September 26, 1996, President
Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh was sworn in as President of the Republic of The Gambia
on October 18, 1996. Since then, President Jammeh has released political and
security detainees, some of whom had been held since July 22, 1994, while
others had been held since planning an illegal political demonstration in
October 1995.
President Jammeh represented the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and
construction(APRC) political party in the elections that marked the
restoration of a civilian-led democracy, following two years of provisional
government. The APRC also captured 33 of the 45 seats contested in the
January 2, 1997, National Assembly elections.
The 12 detainees released Monday, February 3, 1997 are:
1. Mr. Pa Sallah Jeng - Ex. Inspector General of Police
2. Mr. Ebrima Chongan - Ex. Commissioner of Police
3. Mr. Kebba Dibba - Ex. Assistant Superintendent of
Police
4. Mr. Ebrima Kambi - Ex. Captain, Gambia National Army
5. Lamin Waa Juwara - Brikama
6. Mrs Sarjo Kunjang Sanneh - Brikama
7. Mr. Karamo Fatty - Salikenni
8. Alh. Alfusani Dukureh - Gambisara
9. Mr. Muhammed Dukureh - Gambisara
10. Mr. Haggi Kabba - Gambisara
11. Mr. Nfansuman Trawally - Gambisara
12. Mr. Baba Salleh Fofana - Gambisara
All charges against the released detainees have been dropped. It is the dawn
of a new era in The Gambia, an era of genuine democracy, accountability,
transparency and probity. This last set of 12 detainees released, marks the
final huddle to a full democratic process and ushers The Gambia in to an era
of openness, transparency, and freedom for all. The Gambia can now boast of
having no political prisoner whatsoever.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 13:52:20 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: right to vote in USA
Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=DKDIFS02-970204125220Z-184@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
The question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctor
raised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV some
weeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that more
than half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities even
up to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if you
have been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means and
leds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right to
vote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation will
contribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why a
democracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of human
rights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made a
criminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamental
right of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentator
who said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black"
population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep them
out of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:08:41 +0100 (MET)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.
Message-ID: <199702041408.PAA12913@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
I read this issue with great concern especially the comments of employing
relatives, individuals they feel comfortable with or may be someone regarded
as a threat. I thought that we are now far ahead after witnessing the
changes in the Gambia. But i will not be surprise if it still does exist. If
this be the case then i will refer before the 22. july when there was a
primary and simple fact about the policies of the Gambia and the manner of
its operation in the life cycle of the population which for all its
simplicity is frequently forgotten or initially misundertood. From
forgetting or failing to comprehend it, there rises a serious error in
examining the politics both its essential and nature and its historical
reality it presents and its future. Therefore i would be very bittered and
dissapointed if this be the issue om employing people to key position for
serving the purposes of their country.
Employment especially political appoinments proclaimed with resonance the
nobility of man as deriving from his very humanity, not from some incidental
future such as race, tribe class colour, riches religion, relative or
friendship it should be purity and righteousness. The UN is a place were
committment to the services your are obliged to render your motherland is of
high priority and be a good internatioanl figure for your Nation. Therefore
i would say, believe and hope that this would not be the case for employing
some individuals.
What we do today will inspire others to act in future times and be prepared
in all future times to say i do. The ends we serve that are selfish wil take
us no further than ourselves, but the ends we serve that are of good will
will take us to the top. I really really do hope that friendship,
relationship, or somebody you can walk over will not be the case of
employing one to UN.
Keep the spirit and hope up
with kind regards
Omar S. Saho
At 03:55 04.02.97 -0500, you wrote:
>M r Jagana:
>
>I definately think that this is a great idea but do you know the problems one
>would have if you are interested in seeking employment in the embassy?
>First of all job posting would not be advertised to the Gambian media?
>Secondly the employees in these positions would rather employ either their
>relatives or individuals that they feel comfortable with due to certain
>reasons maybe threat, etc. So where do we go from here!
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 09:01:13 -0500
From: alfall@papl.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Domestic Violence
Message-ID: <"E99DD182*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001"
--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Fellow Gambia-Lers,
Ndey Kumba Drammeh wrote (note that this is only an excerpt):
> If the allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband is
> true, then her death is even more tragic...
>So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violence
>and its implications...
I would like to extend my sincere and deepest sympathy to the family of
the young woman that was murdered in New York. If the circumstances of
her death are true, that is her untimely demise was at the hands of her
ex-husband, this makes for a very sad moment.
Taking up what Ndey Kumba wrote, I believe that we as Gambian men need
to take a hard look at the treatment of women in our society. What I
mean is that we should lay on the table the attitudes and actions that
we might harbor towards women that can lead to such a tragic situation.
I can recall growing up in the Gambia where it was a common and
acceptable behavior for men to continuously abuse their wives or
girlfriends. I believe that this needs to be changed and I believe a
good starting point would be for us NOT to tolerate amongst our
friends, relatives and acquaintances such attitudes and behavior. Let
us not stand by as passive bystanders when a woman is being physically
abused and/or verbally abused. We should stop the act and we should
also try changing the attitudes of these transgressors through dialogue.
I'm sorry if I seem to have been rambling on... But please let us take
up this issue with as much passion as we have demonstrated on this list
on such topics as "Tribalism" and "Female Circumcision".
Peace!
Amadou Fall
--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001
Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64
eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQB3AAAAczJmNjU1ZTEuMDg2KGEpd3BvLml0Lmx1Yy5lZHUdR0FNQklBLUwt
b3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBMHR0dHVJGQy04MjIdR0FNQklB
LUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQDFIQ==
--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001--
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 09:45:42 -0500
From: alfall@papl.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: N'Koyo's E-mail
Message-ID: <"FBBC6CF1*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="N'Koyo's"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
N'koyo,
Are you Mam Sallah's sister? I am Aida Fall's older brother and when I
spoke to her y'day she wanted me to find out whether it was the N'koyo
she knew. If so, could you please send me your e-mail address so that I
can forward it to her.
My E-mail address is - alfall@papl.com.
Thanks!
Amadou Fall
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 11:43 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.com
Subject: Human Rights
Message-ID: <m0vrhPB-0012Z1C@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Dana
As far as I know the African Centre for Human Rights and Democracy Stuies
(ACHRDS) which was established by Gambian Act of Parliament as a resource
centre, is still going strong. I met the new director the other day at a
workop in Ethiopia. She is a Zambian lawyer called Zowie (i think) Tembo.
There was a period of scandal. Raymond Sock, the previous director (formerly
solicitor-general) was embroiled in a battle with some of his programme
staff (one from Ghana, one from Sudan and another from Burundi). They
accused him of all sorts of things, and even went to the then president
Jawara to complain.
If you want to find out more, send a message to the documentalist, Mrs
Forster, who also runs the fidonet e-mail node: acdhrs@endadak.gn.apc.org
The institution upstairs is the Africam Commission on Human and People's
Rights (ACHPRS). It is not part of the UN system, it is part of the
Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and constitutes the secretariat. It is
supposed to look into complaints my individuals and groups into human rights
abuses, but being tied as it is to the OAU, it's something of a toothless
dog -- even though the African Charter is a model for others to follow (it
emphasises second generation Economic and Social rights alongside first
generation political and civic rights). Three or 4 years ago the Commission
agreed to have NGOs as observers at its sessions, so the debate has become
much more lively and by all accounts things are changing for the better.
At the OAU they are even discussing quietly in corners the hitherto-sacred
non-interference and non-aggression provisions of the OAU Charter -- in the
contect of early warning and preventive diplomacy.
Hope this clarifies a bit.
Best
Peter
04.02.97
At 19:49 03/02/97 -0500, ABDOU wrote:
>From: Dana <dott@aed.aed.org>
>To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
>Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
>Subject: African Centre for Democracy
>In-Reply-To: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>
>Message-Id: <Pine.BSD/.3.91.970203145923.13062A-100000@aed.aed.org>
>Mime-Version: 1.0
>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
>
>Dear Fellow Listmembers:
>
>The recent submission of introductory material originally included for
>subscribers reminded me of a question I've been wanting to ask the list.
>When I was in The Gambia in 1993, I interned for a while at the African
>Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies - not to be confused with
>the African Commission on Human Rights (the U.N. organization) Actually,
>they were in the same building on Kairaba Avenue next to the US Embassy.
>Anyway, I have heard that the African Centre for Democracy and Human
>Rights Studies was shut down - allegedly because of
>corruption/embezzlement or some such thing. Can anyone confirm this for
>me? And if so, what happened to their substantial collection of
>documents and materials?
>
>Thanks everyone.
>
>Dana Ott
>
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 16:06:30 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970204150454.AAA7304@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Pa Abdou Barrow has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Pa Abdou , please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:11:39 +0000
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEES
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970204161052.26df37a6@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Dearest Members!
TOMBONG, Thanks for this important information and the previous ones.
Personally, I would commend you for making yourself available to Gambia-l,
something you could have chosen to ignore. You are our closest link to the
authorities and what a valuable asset is this to us. I don't think we've got
this kind of closeness before and we will never know it until we loose you.
May be some are trying to scare you off so that only the "Radio Kangkang"
news will prevail on Gambia-l, so please don't let them. My appeal to you
is, since you've chosen to perform your work from the ground level by
joining Gambia-l, there are so many things you as our "ambassador" have to
overhear and concentrate more on the most important issues of nation
building. There have been a lot of constructive contributions the past days,
how can you help us deal with such contributions/suggestions? How can you
make our productive thinking/suggestions known to the authorities? What sort
of hand does the authorities need from us? Ignore noises of the empty
barrels and let us "NOT CONFIRM THE PROVERBIAL GAMBIAN STEREOTYPE OF JUST
WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO DO THE JOB FOR YOU" (words of a wise friend). Greg
has already told us how noisy we are, please Tombong just don't be part of
it I believe you (we) have so much work to do than listen to some
counterproductive "noise." When it comes to nation building, here goes the
saying: "MANY SHALL BE CALLED, BUT A FEW SHALL BE CHOSEN." For the few
CHOSEN ones, the real work has not commenced yet, but with all goodwill
progress will prevail. For the former (those called and not CHOSEN), if you
can't give a helping hand, back-off, at least to ease off the work for the
CHOSEN ones.
I can't help but commend the authors of "suggestions for the parliament", "a
parable from NPR", "Gambia and the UN", "special request",... etc. and some
of the comments on these topics. Let's pause and think, how much difference
would it make to come up with ideas of positive thinking, say for just one
week from all those outspoken members? Lets extend it to one month, one
year, to the end of this election period....... How much could be achieved?
There has been a long list of what is to be done from members of this forum.
This identifies the volume of work to be done. On this list, I would like to
add or sort of respond to Asbj=F8rn Nordam's "postal services, practical
advise". Asbj=F8rn, I am in no position of giving the sort off advise you
asked for but just to point out my observation on the Postal Services in
general. After the "divorce" of the departments of Post and
Telecommunications, it is rather unfortunate that the Postal Services were
not upgraded alongside with it's sister department (now Gamtel). The postal
services (including the infrastructure) is one of the worst in the world and
in the President's address to the National Assembly I really miss any
mention of upgrading our postal services. Are there any such plans? As we
all know, an efficient Postal Service is a very important contributor to the
national economy. To name one example that is directly affects those of us
outside the country, a channel of remittance. I hope this could be one of
the priority areas to be improved by the government. Suggestions are hereby
welcome.
A reminder once again: MANY SHALL BE CALLED, BUT A FEW SHALL BE CHOSEN.
PEACE!!
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 10:12:56 -0500 (EST)
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEES
Message-ID: <970204093939_205033176@emout13.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
There are some mistakes in the first posting, and they are:
1. 'holy' , instead of 'holi'
2. Mr. Pa Sallah Jagne, instead of Mr. Pa Sallah Jeng
Peace.
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 11:23:02 -0400 (AST)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: N'Koyo's E-mail
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.970204112209.55636B-100000@is2.dal.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Yes I am. How is she by the way. My email address id
nfaal@is2.dal.ca.
N'koyo.
On Tue, 4 Feb 1997 alfall@papl.com wrote:
> N'koyo,
>
> Are you Mam Sallah's sister? I am Aida Fall's older brother and when I
> spoke to her y'day she wanted me to find out whether it was the N'koyo
> she knew. If so, could you please send me your e-mail address so that I
> can forward it to her.
>
> My E-mail address is - alfall@papl.com.
>
> Thanks!
>
> Amadou Fall
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 16:43:41 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Domestic Violence
Message-ID: <140060839BD@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Brothers & Sisters,
Welcome to our newest members, and thanks to everyone for the
contributions.
My condolences to the family of the deceased.
It is very timely that Ndey Kumba Drammeh bring in this topic and in
such a mature way. The last time the topic was on the net, it was a
sub-topic, and it was too personal. I need not go into the details.
The act of spouse harassment, is such a backward act which should
find itself in the history books. Unfortunately, for us it is still
prevalent, not only in the so-called "uncivilised" world, but, also in
the societies which have been boasting of civilisation for more than
300 years now. I will however limit myself to the Gambian context.
I know that this is not an easy problem to solve, but, talking about
it is a good start. Victims of spouse harassment can be either
men or women, but, the majority as we all know are women. This has
perhaps to with the man's superior physical strength. I can remember,
in the Gambia, people, reacting positively after experiencing an act
of spouse harassment against a girl friend, by saying " Daf ku dorr
beh pareh seemikou si kaana mi nyep" That meaning, "He beat her and
undress her in front of everyone." Such men are termed as "no non-sense
men". The reason for this is mainly because a girl is wearing a dress
the (former) boyfriend bought and go to a party with another boy (he
don't necessarily have to be a "boy friend"). Some beat their wives
just because they were out visiting friends or relatives, or just
happen to be late to serve dinner at the right time. These are some
extreme examples which are mainly tolerated in The Gambia.
I can understand that some men are furious when they are made to feel
like fools by some women, by promising to go out with them, and then go
out with somebody else, after investing for the "outing". What I have
problems accepting is the way they react to this. (Show some respect)
I know the economic situation in the country could force some girls
to be tactical by having several boy friends, some of which they call
"suma dof bi" meaning my fool. I believe that this is totally wrong,
and that the girls should be satisfied with the little they have, and
then command the dignity they deserve.
For the jealous man, his problem can be love and thrust. Many
marriages in the Gambia are arrange for different reasons, ranging
from family ties to economic motives. A man who got a wife this way,
will not mainly feel comfortable compared to the one who got married
on consensus. I personally, believe that, men who respect themselves,
should not allow a woman to be forcefully married to them.
Women should also resist being married to people, just because their
parents thinks that it is strategic for one reason or another. I know
many women in todays Gambia don't have a real choice. Many women
don't have education or professions which will help them to be "self
providing", and that means that they "need" a man to survive.
I support Amadou Faal, in his point that, the symbolic effect of
condemning spouse harassment is a good way to begin, and this could
later be followed by information, legislation and so on.
We should enlighten our sisters not accept harassment as a sign of
love, and our brothers to find gentle ways of showing their "love".
Some people claim that, Islam allows spouse or may be I should say
wife beating. The religious experts on the net can throw some light on
this. I reserve my comments on this part until more is said.
Finally, WE MEN SHALL LOOK AT WOMEN AS PARTNERS IN
THE STRUGGLE AGAINST THE OPPRESORS, AND DON'T ALLOW
OUR ANGER OVER THE SYSTEMS WE FIND OURSELVES TO BE
DIRECTED TO THE MOTHERS OF OUR CHILDREN,
BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT THE PROBLEM.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 10:44:36 -0500 (EST)
From: Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Domestic Violence
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.95.970204101648.692A-100000@hera.isr.umd.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the young lady who
alledgely died in the hands of her estranged husbands. I would also
like to remind the list members of the postings made by Soffie Ceesay
for contributions to be sent to the victim's brother so that the corpse
could be sent back home.
Some of you would recall that this is not the first time domestic
violence has been discussed in this forum. In summer 95, there was
an allegation of domestic violence made on a list member and some
members brushed it off as being a "personal matter" that does not
concern us. Even though the consequences that time were less serious,
this does not in any way make the offense a less serious one. Domestic
violence is a crime regardless of whether it ends up in tragedy or not.
It is unfortunate that our society (Gambian) is very tolerant when it
comes to this issue. Most of us have withnessed domestic violence in our
homes when we were growing up but this does not make it right. I think
one of the purposes of having this forum is to educate each other and
hopefully "correct the wrongs" in our society. I hope we take the time
to reflect on our actions in the past and make a difference that would
save someone's life in the future. I personally feel guilty of
indifference because
maybe if I had not been silent when this issue was brought up before,
maybe if I had strongly voiced out my objections then and initiated a
discussion that would have helped educate us on the issue of domestic
violence,
maybe someone somewhere on the list may have known this young man and
put some sense in him and prevent this violent incident.
I hope that we learn from the mistakes that others have made. Remember,
no matter what our spouses do to us, VIOLENCE IS NEVER A SOLUTION.
To re-iterate what Ndey said, if anyone is in an abusive relationship
GET OUT NOW and DON'T STOP THERE! REPORT IT so that the person involved
could get some help and not repeat the offense.
On Mon, 3 Feb 1997, Ndey
Drammeh
wrote:
> Gambia-L,
>
> I would like to begin by extending my deepest sympathy to the family of
> the young women who was recently killed in New York City. May her
> soul rest in peace!
>
> The death of a loved one is always a very difficult thing to cope with. It
> is even more difficult to deal with if a loved one was killed senselessly. If
> the allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband is
> true, then her death is even more tragic.
>
> So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violence
> and its implications. Domestic violence is not just about inflicting pain. It
> is also about using mental and physical abuse to control the behavior of
> a loved one, such as a wife or girlfriend. In a nutshell, domestic violence
> is about who is in charge. Anyone can be the perpetrator or the victim of
> domestic abuse. However, the majority of the victims are women.
>
> It is possible that some of us are presently in abusive relations without
> realizing it or are in denial, i.e., ignoring the problem hoping that it will
> soon go away. It anyone is currently the perpetrator of domestic abuse,
> please stop! If anyone is currently a victim, please get out of the abusive
> relationship before it is too late! For those of you who think that the
> problem is only temporary and will soon disappear, stop fooling
> yourselves. On one can stop the abuse, only you can put a stop to it by
> getting out now. Too late may mean losing you life. Now that is indeed a
> very expense price to pay for love!!
>
>
>
> Good night to everyone.
>
>
>
> Ndey Kumba Drammeh
> Loyola University
> Chicago, Illinois
>
========================================================================
Isatou Secka (301) 441-9587 (H)
2248 AV Williams (301) 405-2971 (W)
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 11:18:46 -0500 (EST)
From: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (gambia)
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <199702041618.LAA21998@acmey.gatech.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
List managers,
Please add Rene Njie to the list..
email: rnjie@easyinternet.ca
Thanks
**************************************************************
* Raye Sosseh *
* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *
* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *
* Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu *
* *
* Quote of the week *
* ----------------- *
* After you've heard two eyewitness accounts of an *
* auto accident it makes you wonder about history *
**************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 17:57:48 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970204165613.AAA19624@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Rene Njie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Rene , please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 17:06:28 +0000
From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Human Rights
Message-ID: <199702041708.RAA13109@netmail.city.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
I''d please like to genuinely ask one v. important question regarding
the subject matter . Is there any such thing in Africa as Human
Right, not to mention The Gambia where Jammeh said abundantly
clear that he does not believe in Human Rights simply because they
are and I quote "MANMADE LAWS". What a sad situation.
By reasonof the aforementioned and the unreasonable behaviour of
our leaders , the so called H R Organisation is redundant .The
behaviour of our leaders does not reflect on the true meaing of
HR as I understand it.
Maybe you'd have to lecture me about H R in Zion.
PS. no hard feelings just a personal opinion which I am entirely
entitled to and I hope I will not be White Listed for expressing my
opinion about the system because in Zion , doing so is a very
serious offence as the system of Gov't is not the least open to
criticism therefore where does H R fit in . If one says something
in favour of the President , one is safe otherwise TORTURE.
KEN SARA WIWA IS AN EXAMPLE. (R.I.P) just to name afew.
Thank you and good luck.
OMAR F. M'BAI
LONDON.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 12:20:43 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Human Rights
Message-ID: <199702041720.MAA04688@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Tue Feb 4 12:10:42 1997
> Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 17:06:28 +0000
> From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Human Rights
> Mime-Version: 1.0
> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> I''d please like to genuinely ask one v. important question regarding
> the subject matter . Is there any such thing in Africa as Human
> Right, not to mention The Gambia where Jammeh said abundantly
> clear that he does not believe in Human Rights simply because they
> are and I quote "MANMADE LAWS". What a sad situation.
>
> By reasonof the aforementioned and the unreasonable behaviour of
> our leaders , the so called H R Organisation is redundant .The
> behaviour of our leaders does not reflect on the true meaing of
> HR as I understand it.
>
> Maybe you'd have to lecture me about H R in Zion.
> PS. no hard feelings just a personal opinion which I am entirely
> entitled to and I hope I will not be White Listed for expressing my
> opinion about the system because in Zion , doing so is a very
> serious offence as the system of Gov't is not the least open to
> criticism therefore where does H R fit in . If one says something
> in favour of the President , one is safe otherwise TORTURE.
> KEN SARA WIWA IS AN EXAMPLE. (R.I.P) just to name afew.
> Thank you and good luck.
> OMAR F. M'BAI
> LONDON.
>
>
>
Omar, don't worry about the White list. Your name will only there is only hte Black list this time around! Just kidding.
Perhaps we may have to settle for the fact that many of our leaders (african leaders ) aren't born politicians or diplomats.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 09:22:12 -0800 (PST)
From: Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: right to vote in USA
Message-ID: <Pine.PTX.3.95c.970204090134.28718D-100000@carson.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE
Yes, Once convicted of a felony crime, you have lost your right to
vote. There is a Senator (his name escapes me) who is in the process of
trying to put a bill before the senate to change this.
More than half the prisoners in the US are not black. However in
proportion to the percentage of blacks in this country and the percentage
of whites etc., blacks have a higher percentage in prison. There are many
more reasons for this, then Blacks commit more crime than others. There's
so much injustice in the court systems, evidence tampering, jury
selections (all white,I was called to jury duty and in a room of 200
people there were ten Blacks, of us ten, not one was selected). I could
go on and on. Thats why you starting to read more and more Black men
who spent years in prison being released due to uncovered evidence that
proves they are not guilty.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=
+++
Debbie Proctor, Administrator=09=09=09U of W Conference Housing
(206) 543-8443=09=09=09=09=09McCarty Hall, Box 354471
(206) 543-4094=09=09=09=09=09Seattle, Wa. 98l95
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=
+++
On Tue, 4 Feb 1997, [iso-8859-1] Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:
> The question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctor
> raised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV some
> weeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that more
> than half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities even
> up to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if you
> have been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means and
> leds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right to
> vote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation will
> contribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why a
> democracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of human
> rights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made a
> criminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamental
> right of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentator
> who said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black"
> population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep them
> out of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
>=20
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 12:40:01 -0500
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEES
Message-ID: <199702041825.KAA18077@armenia.it.earthlink.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
> Following a competitive electoral campaign for the presidency and an
> unprecedented free and fair National Assembly on 2 January, 1997, the
newly
> elected president of the west African nation of The Gambia, President
Yahya
> A. J. J. Jammeh, has initiated a bold policy of achieving national unit=
y
and
> reconciliation by granting unconditional Amnesty to all political and
> security detainees.
A great move by our gov't, although LONG overdue, great nevertheless. I
hope all the detainees are in good health and I wish them and their
families all the best.
What of the National Intelligence Agency? Are there any reforms in the
planning? Are the archaic decrees relating to the NIA still in force? I=
s
there any legislature in the planning?
Something needs to be done about this arm of our government. From what
I've heard as recently as two weeks ago they are continuing to harass
people in ways that are contrary to Chapter IV of our newly adopted
constitution titled, 'Protection of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms'.
I would suggest to the authorities that they take a look at the former NS=
S.
For whatever corruption that may have existed, that former intelligence
organisation was far more effective from a national security standpoint.=20
Indeed, reports are that they even warned authorities at State House and
the Min. of Defense about the a potential coup in the summer of '94.=20
Fortunately or unfortunately, those authorities did not act on the
information.
The NIA has repeatedly wasted it's resources hassling journalists,
politicians and potential political foes instead of focusing on the
country's overall security. The Farrafeni incident is a testament to thi=
s
point.
Where those attackers came from, God only knows, but an effective NIA cou=
ld
and should have alerted the authorities in Banjul on suspicious movement.=
=20
Instead I'm sure they were busy watching members of the UDP.
The gov't needs to change some policies, drop a load of those useless
agents or 'witch hunters', retrain the rest and focus on preventing
incidents like the one I mentioned. The last thing this country needs no=
w
is another coup or God forbid more rebel attacks =E0 la Liberia!
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 13:25:29 -0500
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Domestic Violence
Message-ID: <199702041825.KAA18086@armenia.it.earthlink.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Isatou Secka wrote:
> Some of you would recall that this is not the first time domestic
> violence has been discussed in this forum. In summer 95, there was
> an allegation of domestic violence made on a list member and some
> members brushed it off as being a "personal matter" that does not
> concern us. Even though the consequences that time were less serious,
> this does not in any way make the offense a less serious one. Domestic
> violence is a crime regardless of whether it ends up in tragedy or not.
> It is unfortunate that our society (Gambian) is very tolerant when it
> comes to this issue..
......
> I personally feel guilty of indifference because
> maybe if I had not been silent when this issue was brought up before,
> maybe if I had strongly voiced out my objections then and initiated a
> discussion that would have helped educate us on the issue of domestic
> violence,
> maybe someone somewhere on the list may have known this young man and
> put some sense in him and prevent this violent incident.
You should not feel guilty but I think this tragic incident is a lesson to
all of us.
I was shocked to find out that the victim's alleged killer was her
ex-husband and GAMBIAN. Sometimes, especially those of us here in the
U.S., see reports of this sort in the news but feel somehow removed. Some
of us see all this as foreign to our ways or culture.
This man supposedly traced her here to NY, where she was visiting for a
naming ceremony, and gave everyone the illusion, including the victim,
that he was here to reconcile with her. I heard they even went out to
dinner together and so everyone thought all was well until her body was
found some six hours later and the man was nowhere to be found.
I mention all this only to make or reiterate the point that we must all
take the issue of domestic violence seriously. This is an issue where I
believe the facts of the day and our culture and tradition clash.
I've noticed back home that when incidents of spousal battery occur and
reoccur, the focus of most family members and friends continues to be
reconciliation. That's our culture. The question I ask is should this
continue?
Is what happened in New York an isolated incident? Could something like
this have happened in Banjul or Basse?
Another question to ponder on: How much do we as Africans assimilate to a
foreign culture where quite honestly (at least here in the U.S.) among
other things death seems not to be as big a deal as back home? Remember,
the alleged perpetrator of this crime Gambian.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:07:31 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: An Unsolved Archeological Mystery from the Dark Ages: (fwd)
Message-ID: <9702042007.AA42888@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
The Unsolved Mystery from the Dark Ages
---------------------------------------
> Among the most mysterious discoveries of Anglo-Saxon archaeology is the
> golden coinage of King Offa of Mercia (757-796 AD). The coinage, struck
> in Kent, was issued in perfect Arabic Kufic script bearing Quranic
> verses referring to the fundamentals of the Islamic faith along with the
> name of King Offa of Mercia!
>
> The coin in question was procured by the Duc de Blacas in Rome sometime
> before 1841 and has been in the British Museum since 1922.
>
> The significance of this archaeological artifact is that it is the first
> and the only dated coinage of the Anglo-Saxon period. In general
> Anglo-Saxon coins were not dated and a mixture of kings names, moneyers
> names and typological sequence has been used to date them. It is
> surprising that numismatists and historians can be so confident about
> their *dates*. While, here we have a coin with an actual date in
> Islamic Hijra (157 AH / 774 AD).
>
> Further analysis of the coin reveals startling linguistic coincidences
> which might be of interest to this group. Along with the name of King
> Offa, the _Bismallah_ is inscribed along with "The Shihada," and Surat
> "al-Ikhlas," Q.112 (The Islamic Salvation).
>
> (1) The term "Ikhlas," from the Arabic root _Khls_, which declares the
> belief in the unity of God as well as salvation, whole and deliverance;
> strangely enough when you consider the Old English _hals_, with the same
> range of meanings, and is commonly found in the religious
> vocabulary (i.e. Old High German: _heilida_; Old Norse: _heilsa_; and
> Modern English: _health_)!
>
> (2) The first letter of the _Bismallah_ of the _Fatiha Verses_ (the
> opening verse of the Qur'an), which is the Arabic preposition _Bi_,
> which is also found in Old English _bi_ ( _by_ in Modern English), with
> the same identical meaning.
>
> (3) The last word in the same verses is _Dalyyin_ Arabic Root of _Dll_;
> to err, which coincides with the Anglo-Saxon _Dol_ (O.H.Ger _tol_,
> Gothic _dwal/s_ , in Chaucer _dul_, in 'Orm' _dill_ meaning: _Erring_
> and _heretical_)!
>
> Offa's coin is the first and the only dated coinage of the Anglo-Saxon
> period, bearing only the Islamic date 157 AH (774 AD), along with the
> name of King Offa. The next English dated coinage appeared 400 years
> later in the post-Norman period.
>
> In historical documents, exchanged between King Offa and Charlemagne,
> the coin is referred to as _Mancus_, allegedly from Medieval Latin
> _MANCUSA_ (first occurrence 785 AD). While in contemporary Islamic
> coins, under the rule of the Abbasid Khalif Al-Mansur (died 158 AH / 775
> AD), the very same type of coins were known as _Manqus_ (root of _NQS_)
> for their deficiency in weight!
>
> Scholars in playing down this find are not only failing to see the
> significance of these linguistic evidences and their possible connection
> with religious vocabulary items in the Germanic dialects, but are also
> failing to acknowledge that coins in general are a direct and authentic
> reflection of the political and economic system which produced it; it is
> therefore perfect evidence for that system if only we can learn how to
> decode it.
>
> While other coinage of later English periods are displayed in the
> British Museum with "great pride," this particular "crucial" coin has
> found itself "hidden away" in the dark recesses of the British Museum's
> basement storerooms!
>
> (Copyright by Ishinan 1996)
>
>
>
NOTE:
I am not suggesting that the Arabic language is the so-called "mother
tongue" language, but rather that it is unquestionably one of the major
linguistic traditions in the world, and that it was an important
catalyst or link in effecting profound changes in the development of the
languages documented within the realm of written history.
------------------------------
On the issue of domestic violence, in my opinion this forwarded article is
another form of oppressive mesures against women.
Thanks
Tony
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 11:22:44 PST
From: Reuter / Felix Onuah <C-reuters@clari.net>
Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.women
Subject: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials
ABUJA (Reuter) - Women wearing trousers were Wednesday
turned away from buildings housing the administrative core of
Nigeria's military government, as a new ruling on dress codes
came into force.
``Women are officially no longer allowed to wear trousers or
other immodest clothes here,'' said soldier Anthony Adejo,
guarding the Federal Secretariat in the capital, Abuja.
Officials said the new rules had been introduced to prevent
women of easy virtue, known as ``go-getters,'' from visiting the
heart of the Secretariat, which houses 13 government ministries.
``These ladies find their ways into offices and pester top
government officials for contracts, jobs or gifts by flaunting
their bodies,'' said one official.
``It is about time the place was cleaned up.''
Women are expected to obey strict unwritten laws on dress in
the largely Muslim north of Africa's most populous nation. But
only around half Nigeria's 100 million people are Muslims and
the rest have their own customs.
Abuja, which lies in the country's geographical center, was
chosen as site for a new capital in the 1970s, with the aim that
all Nigerians would be able to mix freely regardless of regional
differences in culture.
Even female staff who work at government ministries were
being turned away at the gates Wednesday for wearing trousers,
and many visiting women complained that they had faced extensive
questioning before they were allowed inside.
``They see all ladies as ``go-getters,'' and even though I
work in the Ministry of Youth and Sports I was turned back at
the gate,'' said Veronica Aluku.
Angele Oladele, visiting her brother at another ministry,
was turned back by security officers who told her she looked
like a prostitute because they could see through her blouse.
``They said I didn't look like somebody who had come to see
a senior brother. Well they can go to hell. I will call him on
the telephone instead,'' Oladele said.
--
C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E R
This article is Copyright 1997 by Reuters.
All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and licensed
to ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articles
in the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may access
these articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmission
is strictly prohibited.
We offer a reward to the person who first provides us with
information that helps stop those who distribute or receive our news
feeds without authorization. Please send reports to reward@clari.net.
[Use info@clari.net for sales or other inquiries.]
Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found in
the user documentation section of our web page: <http://www.clari.net>.
You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.
------------------------------
> y Press Release From Africalink News
>
> The 13th Annual Celebration of Black Writering will be held on Saturday,
> Febuary 15th 1997 at the Community College of Philadelphia at 17th and
> Spring garden St.
> Featured will be the : * Union of Writers of the African Peoples
> * Union Des Ecrivains du Monde Noir,
> * Umoja Wa Waandishi Wa Kiafrika.
>
> University of Pittsburg * Pittsburg, Pa 15260 U.S.A.
>
> Email: dvbmay@vms.cis.pitt.edu
>
> Featured Writers will include :
>
> DENNIS BRUTUS, author of several books including A SIMPLE LUST, AIRS AND
> TRIBUTE, a STUBORN HOPE and the STILL SIREN.
> He is an internationally known poet and activist from south africa.
>
> LAMONT STEPTOE is a poet/photographer/publisher born and raised in
> Pittsburg ,Pa. He is the author of several books of poetry including
> MAD MINUTE , UNCLE'S SOUTH CHINA SEA BLUE NIGHTMARE and DUSTY ROAD.
> Steptoe is a veitnam Vet and a activist
> for human rights ,the environment and gay/lesbian rights isues.
>
> YAHNE SANGAREY ( Africa Journalist and co-ordinator of the UN Africa
> project) and guest will discuss the importance of books writen by African
> authors as key to understanding life in Africa. She will host a number of
> authors at her exhibit of African books on display during the conference
> an dthe Africa Writers Speaks out workshop.
>
> Follow up of the Conference may be discussed on Africa Speaks hosted by
> Yahne Sangarey and Muhammad Nassor Bey,Publisher of the Africalink Import
> Export newsletter.
> For More details and request to have your publishing houses books displayed
> for sale at the event contact Africalink At africalk@phillynet.com. or
> call 1 215 747-5905 or 1215 243-0332 in the USA
----------
Moe S.
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
==============================================================================
------------------------------
They must be joking!
Malanding
------------------------------
To:=20
GAMBI-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
LATIR,
FIRST OF ALL,I AM VERY DEEPLY SADDENED BY THIS DOUBLE
TRAGEDY,AND MY
CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIM.HAVING DONE THAT,I DON'T
REALLY THINK THAT WE CAN DO JUSTICE TO THIS SUBJECT SO LONG AS YOU THE
PEOPLE WHO KNOW THE DETAILS OF THIS Tragic Incident ARE VERY RELUCTANT
TO GIVE US THE BACKGROUND INFORMATION TO WORK WITH.OF COURSE,MURDERING
ANOTHER PERSON FOR WHATEVER REASON IS BOTH UNSPEAKABLE AND BARBARIC,BUT
SINCE THE PERPETRATOR HERE IS NOT A STRANGER BUT AN EX-HUSBAND,SUCH AN
ACT,AS INDEFENSIBLE AS IT MAY BE,COULD NOT HAVE TAKEN IN A VOID.IT MUST
HAVE RESULTED IN A SERIES OF EVENTS THAT WE NEED TO KNOW INORDER PUT IT
IN ITS PROPER CONTEXT.
DEBATES THAT ARE SCARED OF SPECIFICS CANNOT AMOUNT TO MUCH.WE CAN ONLY
DISCUSS THIS VERY WEIGHTY ISSUE AND GIVE IT THE DEPT IT REQUIRES ONLY IF
WE ARE PREPAREED TO GIVE=20
REAL ANECDOTES OF PEOPLE WE KNOW IN THE GAMBIA OR GAMBIANS IN THE
DISPORA,EVEN IF WE LEAVE OUT THE NAMES.
=20
REGARDS BASSS!!
--=20
--=20
------------------------------
This posting is primarily directed to Gambia-lers residing in Seattle and
the Pacific Northwest.
Baaba Maal of Senegal will perform in Seattle, Februrary 14th to kick off
the annual FESTIVAL SUNDIATA celebrations which is the Northwest's finest
African and African American cultural festival. The place is at The
Seattle Center Flag Staff Pavilion at 8pm. Admission is $10 at the usual
TicketMaster outlets.
This will be Maal's third appearance in Seattle. He last came here
in February 1996. His first appearance was in 1994 Africa Fete tour when
he shared the bill with Ismaila Lo of Senegal, Angela Ahidjo of Benin and
Boukman Experience of Haiti.
Baaba Maal is one of the friendliest and most down to earth
entertainers I have ever met. If time permits, I urge you to attend his
concert.
In recognition of Black History Month, The Organization of African
Associations ( Washington State ) will host Children and Adult Programs on
Saturday, February 22nd at Garfield Community Center ( 23rd Ave and E
Cherry St, Seattle ) from 12 to 5pm. In the evening, the action shifts to
a Dance/Party from 9pm to 4am at Blackburn V.F.W. Hall ( 12327-15 NE,
Seattle ) Admissions for the daytime Children/Adult program is free while
tickets for the evening dance program is $10 available at Kilimanjaro
Market. The phone number is ( 206 ) 440-1440.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
In reference to Bass' posting:
LATIR,
FIRST OF ALL,I AM VERY DEEPLY SADDENED BY THIS DOUBLE
TRAGEDY,AND MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIM.HAVING DONE THAT,I
DON'T REALLY THINK THAT WE CAN DO JUSTICE TO THIS SUBJECT SO LONG AS YOU
THE
PEOPLE WHO KNOW THE DETAILS OF THIS Tragic Incident ARE VERY RELUCTANT
TO GIVE US THE BACKGROUND INFORMATION TO WORK WITH.OF COURSE,MURDERING
ANOTHER PERSON FOR WHATEVER REASON IS BOTH UNSPEAKABLE AND BARBARIC,BUT
SINCE THE PERPETRATOR HERE IS NOT A STRANGER BUT AN EX-HUSBAND,SUCH AN
ACT,AS INDEFENSIBLE AS IT MAY BE,COULD NOT HAVE TAKEN IN A VOID.IT MUST
HAVE RESULTED IN A SERIES OF EVENTS THAT WE NEED TO KNOW INORDER PUT IT
IN ITS PROPER CONTEXT.
The information I have on this incident is pretty much complete but second
hand so I hope you can understand my reluctance in broadcasting it to the
entire list. I am sure there are list members who were either related to
or friends of the victim and are now mourning her death so I believe it
would be better to hear the full story, including the events that led to
the incident, from them.
I simply mentioned what I stated earlier so that we could all engage in
some sort of discussion that could perhaps lead us to a better
understanding of the issue of domestic violence in our context and perhaps
allow the end of the victim's life to have some sort of meaning to us all
rather than have it end in vain.
I hope this makes some sense and I hope I am not offending anyone in any
way.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
----------
> From: Jarju Malafy <mafy@avana.net>
> To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> Subject: second request
> Date: Wednesday, February 05, 1997 1:54 AM
>
>
>
> List managers
>
> Please allow me to request adding Mr. Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. He is
an
> Engineer at Intel. His address is Abarrow@rr5.intel.com. Thanks.
>
> Pa Mambuna, my number is (404) 320 0448. I'll be graduating on February
28
> and I've already accepted a job as Programmer/Analyst with Wall-Mart
Corporate
> Office in Bentonville Arkansas starting march 24. I'll give you my new
number
> after I come back from a two week vacation in Gambia.
>
> Mafy
> (DeVry Institute of Technology)
------------------------------
Gambia-l
But is it relevant for us to know the details of this particular
incident before we can discuss spousal maltreatment--wife/husband?
The syndrome is well known to us that we do not need this case's
specifics. Am I right?
Lamin Drammeh (Japan).
------------------------------
Gambia-l and Tombong,
It has come to my notice that my response to Tombong's response to
my posting on 'political reasoning' was a bit too strong. Although I
feel hurt when I am understood out of context, I apologise to anyone
who might have found my response a bit too strong.
To conclude, I quote: " I want, so to speak, to raise a dust because
it is only out of the controversy that will arise that what I am
saying will be understood".
All said and done, I hope our different opinions have a common end--a
better world and Gambia.
Lamin Drammeh (Japan).
------------------------------
------------------------------
omar,
thanks for the vote of confidence. i'm curious; how do you know ous?
well, i haven't talked to him in a while but i'll definitely extend
the greeting when i do. this is not a project per se, but more of a
forum where we( those interested) can discuss those public health
issues that matter/affect us as gambians. thanx for your input and
keep in touch.
yaikah
------------------------------
M.B.Krubally thanks for your reply.Upon all the feed backs i received on
the HEALTH CARE issue i wrote there was understanding, dedication and
committment, to name few Isatou Bojang, Yai Kah Jeng, Bass Kolleh Drammeh
and Omar F. Mbai. To quote directly you wrote" I think you need to re-write
your artiicle. You seem to have some valid points, but it is very hard to
understand the real core of the article". You think but not quite sure
whether i have to re-write my article and if i seem to have some valid
points how then on earth is it hard for you to understand. M.B. Krubally you
are not my teacher whom i have to deliver an essay homework. If you
don=B4understand the content or the language then i am sorry. I was born in
the Gambia speaking local languages, went to Arabic and English schools came
to Norway for almost 15 years ago and read in Norwegian . Still i believed
that i can correspond in English. Maybe there is something wrong with me and
the aboeve mentioned persons in understanding what i wrote or you have a
difficulty in understanding and elaborating on issues. In the near future
never come again with comments. If the Gambian helth issues dosen=B4t=
concern
you then keep it to yourself for there are people who wants to do something
for the motherland. Did you do your comments ou of ????
Yai Kah i am ver delighted to get positive responces. I was in the US twice
last year on courses one of the courses was at the JOHNS HOPKINS. I also
attended a seminar april th 3rd. were Violence as Public Health was the
subject. The key speaker was the Secretary of Health. I did also visited THE
DRUID HILL STD CLINIC in Baltimore. One of our doctors Johannes Thorvaldsen
was at the JOHNS HOPKINS for a year basis, he is a specialist in Dermatology
and Venereology. He is very willing in joining a project we want to have in
the Gambia for a period of two years.The project will be based on research
and treatment programmes and will be realised by the fall or early next
year. Concerning setting up a group or network i definately welcome the
idea. What i had in mind is an alliance to combat AIDS to ensure a well
coordinated multisectoral approach in implementing, monitoring, as well as
evaluating a well coordinated national AIDS control programme in line with
the global strategy on AIDS. This is some of what i wish MONITORING
PROGRESS OF ACTIVITIES, MEASURING PROGRAMME EFFECTIVENESS, IDENTIFY
STRENGTHS & WEAKNESS TO ADJUST PLANS and DEFINING TARGET GROUPS.Welcoming
any additional ideas you may have to combine with.
Isatou Bojang i am very happy that you did this paper on hepatitis B.
Isatou Hepatitis B is also of high frequency over here among us most are
chronic carriers as you mentioned. There are also other cases of hepatitis A
which in seeing the figures is very serious. Your requst for information on
Youth Development Programs. The ICASO has branches all ovet the world for
Europe is EUROCASO and Africa is AFRICASO. The west African branch of
AFRICASO is WANANSO (The West African Network)and all west African states
are members including Gambia. The contact is: ENDA (Abdelkader BACHA) BP.
3370 Dakar SENEGAL TEl:+ 221 229695 or + 221 236617 FAX: + 221 236615 tehy
have youth programs. Looking forward for positive engagements in the future.
Bass just welcome me on board i wil be here to do myduties as concern
citizen and Omar F. Mbai thanks for your comments and engagement.
With kind regards
OMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT
ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL
DEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIV
POSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.
N-0133 OSLO NORWAY
------------------------------
What i wrote bout the MRC is through my experience due to asked for som
informatiom which i supposed should be publicly known but didn=B4t get a
positive response. I did red some article on research done by MRC on AIDS
CARE. Myself and Isatou we knew each other quite well. May i can contact her
direct to discuss the issue of what information i specifically needed
With Kind regards Omar S. Saho
At 11:26 07.02.97 GMT+1, you wrote:
>Hello!=20
>Just a short comment to what Greg Fagan wrote:
>>=20
>> Thus when Olafia writes "The researches at the MRC at Fajara is not ours
>> neither do we know whatthey are doing." I believe that there is plenty of
>> publicly available documentation of what the MRC do. As someone who used=
to
>> be instrumental in producing the annual MRC report, whilst I worked=
there, I
>> know that this was widely disseminated amongst MoH senior=20
>personnel.
>>=20
>> Certainly, links between MRC and MoH could be stronger but there is=
ample,
>> documented evidence in the scientific literature that quite clearly shows
>> the thrust of MRC's research. If one should have access to Medline then
>> just do a search on Gambia and see what comes up. If anybody on the list
>> would like me to do this for them then please contact me, off list, and=
I'd
>> be more than happy to send them an email copy of such a search.
>>=20
>
>At a workshop on Research on Reproductive Health in Gambia April=20
>1995 (arranged by Isatou Semega-Janneh, Johanne Sundby and me, funded=20
>by The Norwegian Research Foundation) these issues were discussed. =20
>One of the problems MOH staff expressed with MRC was exactly what=20
>Greg describes above: MRC publishes a lot internationally, but access=20
>to Medline or other data bases are required in order to be=20
>continuously informed. If MRC disseminates all their publications=20
>to MOH senior staff, it is obviously (from discussions at the=20
>seminar) not available to many of those who wants this information.
>
>Lack of a documatation center at MOH may be one of the reasons for=20
>this problem. At the seminar such a documentation center was=20
>discussed an given high priority. It would not only improve the quality of
health=20
>research in The Gambia, but also communication between=20
>researchers and between researchers and health staff. It would be an=20
>invaluable source for health planners and could hopefully in the long=20
>run contribute to a better quality on health services. =20
>
>On the other hand, I think Greg's statement " documented evidence in the
scientific=20
>literature that quite clearly showsthe thrust of MRC's research."=20
>relates only to the trust between MRC and the international medical=20
>research community, it says nothing about trust between MRC and =20
>Gambians. It is not my first time to hear sceptical comments about=20
>what is going at MRC. Whether it is lack of information or the=20
>actual nature of what is done at MRC which is the problem, I don't=20
>know. Personally I don't like the idea about vaccines being tested on
> my own children, harmless or not, it's scary to be part of an=20
>scientific experiment, especially when something you don't know is=20
>injected into your body. How is the trust of the parents of the=20
>children who was given the "so called" malaria vaccine and whose=20
>children got malaria?
>
>I don't think most Gambians who are sceptical to MRC or feel they lack=20
>information will be comforted by learning that Medline has evidence=20
>of international trust.=20
>
>Heidi Skramstad
>
>
------------------------------
At 13:52 04.02.97 +0100, Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:
>The question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctor
>raised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV some
>weeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that more
>than half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities even
>up to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if you
>have been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means and
>leds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right to
>vote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation will
>contribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why a
>democracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of human
>rights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made a
>criminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamental
>right of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentator
>who said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black"
>population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep them
>out of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
GAMBIA-LERS!!
Asbj=F8rn! Well elaborated. May I borrow this piece of yours just to support
my last posting (Re: Human Rights postings) because this is exactly what am
talking about. I wrote:
"Finally, I can't locate any "Records of Human Right" from the US State=
Dept.
Please help us with the location, if there is any. If not, does this
implicate that there are no Human Rights violation in the US? I don't think
so, taking these points under consideration: the throwing of thousands of
innocent Blacks in jail just because they have been stigmatized by society
which lead some of them to some of the other cases of Human Rights violation
I was about to mention: the "electric chair" and the "gas chamber". Despite
Amnesty International's appeal on these (electric chair and gas chamber),
the practice still persists. I guess this is an "Internal Affair" or a
particular "person(s)" is/are above all "International" rules. To spell out
my message here more simply and clearly, I guess what I am trying to say is,
I am sick and tired of people telling me to go clean my home. My response to
them is, CLEAN YOUR HOME FIRST or MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS CLEAN BEFORE YOU
CHALLENGE OTHERS TO DO SO. Sorry but this is the state of the
"International" Relations and even more sad, we all contribute to it because
we simply dance to the tone even though we hear the contradictions that the
different musical instruments produce.
Logic is a sine qua non for reasoning and eventually, action".
CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME!
WEEKEND'S GREETINGS!!
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
MR.GIBBA,MR.NORDAM!!
WELL,THE Gambia Islamic Organisation For Technical Training IS A
Non-Governmental AND A Non-Profitable Organization DEDICATED TO
TECHNICALLY AND TECHNOLOGICALLY TRAINING YOUNG GAMBIANS,REGARDLESS OF
CREED OR GENDER.
IT IS BUILT ON THE Premise THAT NO COUNTRY HAS EVER DEVELOPED WITHOUT
THE SWEAT,DEDICATION,SACRIFICE,HARDWORK AND INITIATIVE OF ITS OWN
PEOPLE.
IF YOU WANT TO JOIN,JUST WRITE TO Modou Camara AN APPLICATION LETTER AND
A RESUME OF YOUR WORK OR EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE.THAT WOULD HELP US
DISH OUT ASSIGNMENTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES WHENEVER THAT IS NECESSARY.
IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS THAT ARE NOT COVERED HERE,PLEASE SEND ME
THE ENQUIRIES THROUGH MY PERSONAL E-MAIL ADD.
NORDAM,I HAVE ALWAYS KNOWN THAT YOU WOULD EVENTUALLY GO AND LIVE IN
Kartong WITH OR WITHOUT THE TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE,SO WHAT IS THE POINT OF
INFORMING YOU ABOUT IT (LAUGH!!) JUST JOKING! THIS WAS GOING TO BE A BIG
SURPRISE FOR YOU,BUT Dr.SAHO (Norway) HAS FORCED ME TO REVEAL IT,EVEN
BEFORE I WANTED YOU TO KNOW ABOUT IT.BUT I AM SURE,ITS ALL FOR THE BEST.
ABDOU,YOU ARE MOST WELCOME!! THE ORG. IS LIKE THE GAMBIA-L,OPEN
ABSOLUTELY TO ANYONE WHO IS INTERESTED.
REGARDS BASSS!! =20
--=20
------------------------------
> Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:35:49 +0100 (MET)
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho
> X-To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> M.B.Krubally thanks for your reply.Upon all the feed backs i received on
> the HEALTH CARE issue i wrote there was understanding, dedication and
> committment, to name few Isatou Bojang, Yai Kah Jeng, Bass Kolleh Drammeh
> and Omar F. Mbai. To quote directly you wrote" I think you need to re-write
> your artiicle. You seem to have some valid points, but it is very hard to
> understand the real core of the article". You think but not quite sure
> whether i have to re-write my article and if i seem to have some valid
> points how then on earth is it hard for you to understand. M.B. Krubally you
> are not my teacher whom i have to deliver an essay homework. If you
> don'understand the content or the language then i am sorry. I was born in
> the Gambia speaking local languages, went to Arabic and English schools came
> to Norway for almost 15 years ago and read in Norwegian . Still i believed
> that i can correspond in English. Maybe there is something wrong with me and
> the aboeve mentioned persons in understanding what i wrote or you have a
> difficulty in understanding and elaborating on issues. In the near future
> never come again with comments. If the Gambian helth issues dosen't concern
> you then keep it to yourself for there are people who wants to do something
> for the motherland. Did you do your comments ou of ????
>
> Yai Kah i am ver delighted to get positive responces. I was in the US twice
> last year on courses one of the courses was at the JOHNS HOPKINS. I also
> attended a seminar april th 3rd. were Violence as Public Health was the
> subject. The key speaker was the Secretary of Health. I did also visited THE
> DRUID HILL STD CLINIC in Baltimore. One of our doctors Johannes Thorvaldsen
> was at the JOHNS HOPKINS for a year basis, he is a specialist in Dermatology
> and Venereology. He is very willing in joining a project we want to have in
> the Gambia for a period of two years.The project will be based on research
> and treatment programmes and will be realised by the fall or early next
> year. Concerning setting up a group or network i definately welcome the
> idea. What i had in mind is an alliance to combat AIDS to ensure a well
> coordinated multisectoral approach in implementing, monitoring, as well as
> evaluating a well coordinated national AIDS control programme in line with
> the global strategy on AIDS. This is some of what i wish MONITORING
> PROGRESS OF ACTIVITIES, MEASURING PROGRAMME EFFECTIVENESS, IDENTIFY
> STRENGTHS & WEAKNESS TO ADJUST PLANS and DEFINING TARGET GROUPS.Welcoming
> any additional ideas you may have to combine with.
>
> Isatou Bojang i am very happy that you did this paper on hepatitis B.
> Isatou Hepatitis B is also of high frequency over here among us most are
> chronic carriers as you mentioned. There are also other cases of hepatitis A
> which in seeing the figures is very serious. Your requst for information on
> Youth Development Programs. The ICASO has branches all ovet the world for
> Europe is EUROCASO and Africa is AFRICASO. The west African branch of
> AFRICASO is WANANSO (The West African Network)and all west African states
> are members including Gambia. The contact is: ENDA (Abdelkader BACHA) BP.
> 3370 Dakar SENEGAL TEl:+ 221 229695 or + 221 236617 FAX: + 221 236615 tehy
> have youth programs. Looking forward for positive engagements in the future.
>
> Bass just welcome me on board i wil be here to do myduties as concern
> citizen and Omar F. Mbai thanks for your comments and engagement.
>
> With kind regards
>
> OMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT
> ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL
> DEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIV
> POSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.
> N-0133 OSLO NORWAY
>
Well Tom(omar), I would like to equally thank you too for
the compliments and in addition to that I'd like to say that what you
say to that person regarding "your command of English", is absolut-
ely right. Just don't let him get to you or hold backl. Just keep
doing what you believe in as long as you think its the right thing.
STAY STRONG AND KEEP YOUR HEAD. Yuo've got nothing
to lose. Mistakes are bound to happen so if he can't understand
that , well tuff. I personally believe that your command of English
is v.good and well understood.
Regards,
OMAR F. M'BAI.
------------------------------
|
Hi Yaikah,thanks for replying . Myself and Ous went to ths same
high school back home in the Gambia (SAINTS) between '83-88.
I haven't heard from or seen him since then which is very sad
indeed cos' Ous is a very good friend of mine .
I'm not quite sure whether you can even remember who I am.
Well to refresh your memory, I use to hang out with Pa Njai,
Buba Janneh, Mams Jobe,Badara Cham etc at the NTC in Bakau.
If by any chance you see or speak to anyone of these guys as
aforementioned, please tell them that I'm still alive and kickin'
maybe except for Badara.
Regards once again to Ous . Thanx and all the best.
OMAR F. M'BAI
LONDON.
------------------------------
just a test
------------------------------
omar,
it's amazing, you were so close to my house if you went to the clinic
at Druid Hill. anyway, this is really great. let me know what i can
do to help with the project. i'd really like to get involved
especially for the experience. keep me posted.
------------------------------
----- Begin Included Message -----
>From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Thu Feb 6 16:13:42 1997
X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-l
X-Sender: jmoore@141.219.149.237
Date: Thu, 06 Feb 1997 16:13:28 -0500
To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu
From: "James B. Moore" <jmoore@mtu.edu>
Subject: FWD: Position Available:Forestry Computer Programmer
Mime-Version: 1.0
Date: Thu, 06 Feb 1997 14:36:44 -0500
To: forestry-l@mtu.edu, forgrad-l@mtu.edu
From: gdmroz@mtu.edu (Glenn D. Mroz)
Subject: Position Available
The announcement below is sent from one of our grads!
glenn
>From: Dave Hamlin <DCH@MBGPDX.MHS.CompuServe.COM>
>
>Forestry Computer Programmer
>
>
>
>Job Description:
>
> This position offers an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual
>with a broad background in computer programming and general knowledge of
> forestry.
>
>
>
>Education:
>
> A BS or MS in forestry or a BS computer science.
>
>
>
>Experience:
>
> If the degree is in computer science the applicant should have
>experience developing software for forestry or woods - products
>applications. If the degree is in forestry the applicant should have
>additional coursework or training in programming and software
>development.
>
> Skills:
>
> * Strong verbal and written communication skills.
>
> * Ability to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team.
>
> * Proficiency in Microsoft C and C++
>
> * Familiarity with Microsoft Access and Windows
>
>
>
>Duties:
>
> The programmer will work as a member of the Software Team. This team is
>responsible for developing and maintaining software tools used internally
>at MB&G and offered for sale outside the firm. Design and
>implementation decisions are made by the team, with individual team
>members offering expertise in their areas. The team currently consists
>of two biometricians, a project manager, and a GIS specialist.
>
>
>
> The programmer will:
>
> * Provide the team with expertise in current and software system
>architecture.
>
> * Participate in team decisions about software design.
>
> * Be responsible to the team for implementing and maintaining programs
>and systems to the team's specifications.
>
> * Be responsible to the team for maintaining distribution (install)
>disks, and a library of code for past, current, and custom versions of
>the SIS system.
>
>
>
> The Software Team currently supports the Stand Inventory System (SIS),
>Stand Projection System (SPS), and utilities for inter - operation of SIS
>and GIS systems. The team has other software and supporting programs
>under development. The team is also developing plans to enhance
>functionality, maintainability, and customizability of existing
>programs.
>
>
>
> In addition to work with the software team, the programmer will be
>involved with custom programming. This work will often center around the
>SIS system, including reports in Access and Access Basic programming,
>but may include other projects. Project specifications will be developed
>by a biometrician
>
> or project manager in consultation with the client, programmer, and
>whole team as appropriate.
>
>
>
>Respond to:
>
>
>
> David Hamlin, Ph.D.
>
> Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc.
>
> 1300 Bank of California Tower
>
> 707 S.W. Washington Street
>
> Portland, OR 97205 - 3530
>
>
>
> Fax: (503) 224 - 6524
>
> E - Mail: dch@mbgpdx.mhs.compuserve.com
>
>
>
>
>
>--------------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>-----------------------
>
>David C. Hamlin, Ph.D. Mason, Bruce & Girard,
>Inc.
>
>Biometrician Portland, OR.
>
>--------------------------------------------------------------------------
>
>-----------------------
>
>
>
>
-------------------------------------------------------------
James B. Moore
Systems Administrator
School of Forestry and Wood Products
Michigan Technological University
Houghton, Michigan 49931
Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu
-------------------------------------------------------------
----- End Included Message -----
------------------------------
omar,
thanx for refreshing my memory. ous is actually in slough and is
well. all the guys are fine and i will tell them you said hi.
------------------------------
> Gambia-l,
>
> I have a copy of the Gambia's report on Human Rights for 1996. I want to
> know if any of you would be interested for me to post it for general
> discussions. It is a 3.5KB zip file and 13 pages when I printed it. If you
> are interested, I can send it in 5 parts.
>
> Thank you.
>
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
Please send it over Moe.
Malanding
------------------------------
At 16:32 07.02.96 +0300, BASS wrote:
"IF YOU WANT TO JOIN,JUST WRITE TO Modou Camara AN APPLICATION LETTER AND
A RESUME OF YOUR WORK OR EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE.THAT WOULD HELP US
DISH OUT ASSIGNMENTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES WHENEVER THAT IS NECESSARY."
Momodou!
Do you have a fax nr. where I can fax you my application. If it entails
filling forms you may send them to this address:
Abdou Oujimai Gibba
Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources
University of Bergen
Bergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.
N-5020 BERGEN
NORWAY
Telephone: +47 55 58 4214
Telefax: +47 55 58 96 87
TAKK, OG GOD HELG IGJEN!! (Just teasing or "English Experts", LAUGH)
Hilsen,
::)))Abdou Oujimai
------------------------------
> > Gambia-l,
> >
> > I have a copy of the Gambia's report on Human Rights for 1996. I want to
> > know if any of you would be interested for me to post it for general
> > discussions. It is a 3.5KB zip file and 13 pages when I printed it. If you
> > are interested, I can send it in 5 parts.
> >
> > Thank you.
> >
> >
> > Regards,
> > Moe S. Jallow
> >
> Please send it over Moe.
Malanding, since you and Bass are interested, I will send the postings.
Sorry Greg=).
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS
=========================
Section 1 Respect for the Integrity of the Person, Including Freedom from:
a. Political and Other Extrajudicial Killing
There were no reports of political or other extrajudicial killings.
There were no developments in the 1995 deaths of Saidbou Haidara or
Finance Minister Ousman Koro-Ceesay. The opposition used the lack of
investigation in these cases to criticize the Government during the
presidential campaign.
b. Disappearance
There were no reports of politically motivated disappearances.
c. Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or
Punishment
The AFPRC did not suspend the previous Constitution's prohibition against
torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment and the new
Constitution also forbids such practice. However, there were reports by
detainees that agents of the State us ed torture or the threat of torture
in interrogating them.
In January one of the detainees on trial for sedition testified that
soldiers beat him in an attempt to obtain a confession from him. A woman
on trial for sedition said that she was threatened with electric shock
when she failed to answer questions rega rding clandestine publications
alleged to have been in her possession.
At the height of the September presidential election campaign, soldiers
dragged 100 to 200 members of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP)
from their vehicles headed to Banjul. The soldiers ripped off the UDP
members' party-labeled shirts, fired shots over their heads, confiscated
their public address system, and burned UDP election materials. The
opposition party members were forced to go to NIA headquarters where they
were harassed and beaten, stripped of their clothing, and forced to run
fro m the building. One senior member of the UDP leadership who refused
to run was beaten with a rifle butt and suffered a broken hand.
Conditions at Mile 2 and Janjanbureh prisons remained poor. Mile 2 prison
was reported to be austere, overcrowded, and lacking in medical
facilities. Prisoners are locked in their cells for over 20 hours each
day. Other reports indicate that the AFPRC assigned military guards to
augment the corrections staff at the prison, and there were credible
reports of malnourishment, illness, and beatings of military and security
detainees. Women are housed separately.
Conditions in one local jail were reportedly unsanitary and overcrowded.
Inmates slept on cement benches or the floor with no blankets. They were
served two small meals a day, one consisting only of rice. There was one
water tap in the cell area, but often no water.
The Government permitted no visits by international human rights groups.
The African Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies submitted
numerous informal requests throughout the year to inspect prison
conditions and the status of detainees, but its requests were repeatedly
thwarted by the Government.
d. Arbitrary Arrest, Detention, or Exile
The sections of the Constitution that protect against arbitrary arrest and
detention were superseded by various decrees of the AFPRC. While there
are provisions in the new Constitution that will provide protections, the
restrictive security decrees that limited the previous Constitution remain
in force. The AFPRC frequently and arbitrarily arrested military and
police personnel, civil servants, parastatal staff, and media
representatives. In 1995 the AFPRC declared by decree that the NIA would
have th e power to search, seize, detain, or arrest any individual or
property without due process, and that the Minister of Interior could
order a 90-day detention without charge and not subject to writ of habeas
corpus. In January the AFPRC issued Decree 66, e xtending indefinitely
the period the Minister of Interior may hold a person without charge. The
new Constitution does not supersede these decrees, which remain in force.
The regime subjected prominent civilians in and out of government to
lengthy surprise interrogations in uncomfortable circumstances, often
lasting overnight, and detained some officials for extended periods.
Member of Parliament Lamin Waa Juwara was reported missing in March.
Inquiries by family members were met with claims that the Government knew
nothing about his detention or whereabouts. Senior government officials
have privately acknowledged to a fore ign diplomat that the Government is
holding Juwara, but it has not publicly acknowledged his detention or
charged him with any offense.
In January and in July, the Supreme Court rejected writ of habeas corpus
applications for Housainou Njie and Momodou Cadi Cham, held in detention
for political reasons since October 1995. The Court maintained that
Decrees 57 and 66 give the Government t he right to detain prisoners
indefinitely. They were unconditionally released on November 4.
In January two visiting Senegalese journalists were seized and harassed by
the NIA. They were later released only after repeatedly explaining their
presence in the country.
A student and freelance reporter was arrested in February and detained for
7 days by the NIA, reportedly for submissions he made to the British
Broadcasting Corporation Focus on Africa program.
The Government brought charges against all independent newspapers in March
for failing to make annual returns (information regarding ownership of the
paper and a signed bond). The newspapers said that the returns had been
made, and the charges were subs
equently dropped.
In April the NIA detained reporter S.B. Danso for 24 hours reportedly in
reaction to a story he wrote about Mrs. Tuti Faal Jammeh, wife of the Head
of State.
In June the NIA arrested and interrogated journalist Ansumana Badjie in
connection with "negative reporting." He subsequently left the country
fearing persecution.
In May journalists Alieu Badara Sowe and Bruce Asemota were arrested at
their respective offices. They were held incommunicado for 16 days and
then released. Both Badara and Sowe had written articles reporting fraud
and dismissals in the national polic e department. While in detention,
police demanded that they reveal their sources. Newspaper stories stated
that Asemota was beaten.
Prior to the September 26 presidential election, opposition supporters
were arrested and allegedly intimidated by the security and armed forces
(see Section 1.c.). Following the election, there were several reports of
opposition supporters being arreste d and detained for allegedly making
critical remarks about the government party.
In September the public relations officer for the opposition UDP
disappeared following the party's launching ceremony. His mother said
that men claiming to be NIA officers came to her residence looking for
him. He appeared in Dakar a week later, claimi ng he had to flee his
country because he was harassed and intimidated by the NIA.
The authorities generally did not permit families, independent observers,
or other private citizens to visit military, police, or civilian
detainees. Family members of detainees were subjected to intimidation and
harassment by security forces, who made verbal threats and unannounced
searches. In July two wives of detainees were followed home by NIA agents
after meeting with a local human rights organization. Their houses were
immediately searched and they were threatened with detention.
The AFPRC did not provide an accounting of detainees. Since the
dissolution of the AFPRC, the President and the Cabinet govern. The
decision regarding arrests and detentions lies with the executive branch.
A journalist and a local nongovernmental organ ization named 29 military
and police personnel whom they claimed have been arrested and detained
since July 22, 1994. Of these 11 were released unconditionally on October
29. The reasons for these arrests and detentions are largely unknown.
Along with military, police personnel, and civilians in long-term
detention, the authorities detained an unknown number of additional people
for shorter periods, ranging from hours to days. The majority of the 35
people arrested in October 1995, allegedly for attem pting to organize a
demonstration, were released by the end of 1996. The remainder reportedly
have been charged with sedition. In August the AFPRC issued a decree
banning a number of former political parties and their members from
political activity for 30 years (see Section 3).
The Head of State pardoned 60 prisoners. In January four soldiers who had
been detained since the 1994 military coup were granted amnesty. In
February 20 prisoners, some who were political detainees from 1995, were
pardoned. In July 13 political detai nees were released. In October 11
security detainees were released, followed by 12 political detainees in
November.
The government did not exile opponents. However, three senior officials
of the former government, President Jawara, Vice President Sabally, and
Secretary General Janha, remain outside the country under threat of arrest
and detention if they return. Other officials who were outside the country
at the time of the coup are at similar risk.
------
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Brothers & Sisters,
Thanks to everyone for their contributions, and especially to Omar
Saho for setting this important issue on the agenda. Welcome to the
newest members.
Since I joined the list about about 10 months ago, I would like you
to kindly allow me to inform those who joined us later, about my academic
interest. I am a graduate student in Administration and Organization
Theory, and I am also participating in a multi-disciplinary graduate
programme in health and social policy. In my thesis am looking at the
impacts of the World Bank on the decision making process which lead to
the introduction of the cost recovery programme in The Gambia. Those
of you working on similar issues can contact me directly.
I think very good pieces have been written about the health problems
we have back home. I observed that their is some communication
problems, where some members misunderstand each other. Let us
remember that most of us are striving for a better Gambia.
This piece is not going to be long, because much have already been said.
One of the contributors, on the health debate, seem to be very
sceptical about the" strong" political discussions on the net, and
others seem to be very pessimistic about the development of civil
society in Africa. I would like to challenge the members of this net
to shift our focus from the negative to the positive things happening
in Africa and Gambia in particular, and see what we can find! The
other thing is to shift our focus from Africa as a continent to
Africans as a people. I am sure we will find remarkable improvements.
Now to my main point about politics. Some might see, political
discussions as a waste of time, but, without these "MAMMA -JAMMA"
(as Omar puts it) discussions civil society will not develop. We need
all the training we can get to be able to agree to disagree or
disagree to agree maturely.
I believe that it is important to have people who think of concrete
issues at the grassroots level, but, it is important to know that,
the interventions to be taken to better what ever situation, (health in our case)
are mainly political. It was a political decision to introduce User
Charges which deprived many Gambians access to medical services. We
all know that many Gambians resort to self medication when they sick,
and go to the hospitals or health centres as a last resort(delayed
consultation), so the introduction of user charges will lead to less
people visiting health institutions (60 per cent of The Gambian
population are living below the food poverty line). We also know that
their are many cases of treatment discontinuity,( because of the lack
of money to continue the treatment) and this can lead to resistant
micro-organisms which will be difficult to fight, as we are seeing in
the case of malaria.
My point is that research and discussions at the grassroots level are
important, but, isolating political discussions on issues will be a set
back. As one of the contributors said, "without health we
have nothing". I can subscribe to that.
I will stop here for now.
Have a pleasant weekend.
Shalom,
Famara.
Famara A. Sanyang
Chr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)
Development Studies and Human Rights
Fantoftvegen 38,
n-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.
Telephone 47 55574388
Fax 47 55574166
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 10:06:32 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part3
Message-ID: <9702071506.AA34106@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
-Section 1 cont.
Section 1 Respect for the Integrity of the Person, Including Freedom from:
e. Denial of Fair Public Trial
Although the Constitution provides for an independent judiciary, the
courts are traditionally responsive to executive branch pressure.
The judicial system comprises a Judicial Committee of the Privy Council
(based in London), the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and the
magistrate courts (one in each of the five divisions plus one in Banjul
and one in Kanifing). The new Constitution provides for a reconfiguration
of the courts in which a Supreme Court will replace the Privy Council as
the ultimate court of appeal. Village chiefs preside over local courts at
the village level. The AFPRC claimed that the judicial provisions of the
C onstitution remained in effect, but exempted its own decrees from court
challenge and ignored due process with respect to arrest, detention, and
trial.
The AFPRC appointed a number of commissions to investigate individuals and
organizations suspected of corruption. These commissions have powers
similar to a grand jury, including the authority to imprison and fine for
contempt, and to imprison or demand bond from individuals considered
likely to abscond. The commission findings recommended that the
Government ban certain former politicians from running for political
office for 5 to 20 years.
Despite these incidents, the judicial system remains structurally intact
and recognizes customary Shari'a and general law. Customary law covers
marriage and divorce for non-Muslims, inheritance, land tenure, tribal and
clan leadership, and all other tra ditional and social relations. Shari'a
law is observed primarily in Muslim marriage and divorce matters. Under
Shari'a women receive half of what men receive in inheritance. General
law, following the English model, applies to felonies, misdemeanors in
urban areas, and the formal business sector. Trials are public, and
defendants have the right to an attorney at their own cost.
Although total numbers are not available, most prisoners detained under
the AFPRC's anticorruption campaign, or for security reasons, were
political detainees. The bulk of those detained were released by year's end.
f. Arbitrary Interference with Privacy, Family, Home, or
Correspondence
Existing Constitutional safeguards against arbitrary search were abrogated
as part of Decree 45. AFPRC priorities in security matters and corruption
investigations override all Constitutional safeguards. Despite the new
Constitution, Decree 45 remains in force.
Police seized private property and documents without due process and
placed armed guards at homes and other properties suspected of having been
acquired with embezzled or misappropriated funds. The AFPRC froze
accounts of people under suspicion and proh ibited by decree the transfer
of their property. A number of instances remain unresolved. Observers
assume that the Government monitors citizens engaged in activity that it
deems objectionable. In the past, surveillance included monitoring of
telephone s and mail. The AFPRC also denied persons under house arrest
access to international telephone service.
Opposition leader Ousainou Darboe fled his home and took refuge in the
Senegalese embassy for 4 days following the presidential elections. The
NIA posted agents outside Darboe's house, and Darboe claimed that the NIA
made repeated death threats and hara ssed him. NIA agents were later
withdrawn, and Darboe resumed his political activity.
------------
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 10:13:54 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part4
Message-ID: <9702071513.AA22578@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Section 2 Respect for Civil Liberties, Including:
a. Freedom of Speech and Press
The old and new Constitutions provide for freedom of speech and the press
but in practice the AFPRC significantly restricted these freedoms. Until
August political activities of all kinds, including possession and
distribution of political literature or engaging in political discourse by
any other means, was prohibited. Although Decree 89, promulgated in
August, lifted some prohibitions on political activity, an atmosphere of
fear remained regarding political action and relatively free exercise of
poli tical rights began only in December with the opening of the
legislative electoral campaign.
The AFPRC attempted to require diplomats to secure government approval for
all public statements.
The AFPRC used government decrees, summary arrest, interrogation, and
detention to intimidate and silence journalists and newspapers that
published articles that it deemed inaccurate or sensitive (see Section
1.d.). In March the AFPRC enacted Decrees 70 and 71, which required all
newspapers to post a $10,000 bond or cease publication. While publishers
posted the bonds within the allotted time frame, the Ministry of Justice
rejected the bonds, claiming that the newspapers did not meet other
conditions, not initially stipulated in the decree. As a result,
nongovernmental newspapers ceased publication for 1 week until the
Minister of Justice accepted the bonds. Fear of reprisals and government
action forced all newspapers to exercise self-censorship.
English, French, and other foreign newspapers and magazines are available.
Although still independent, the nongovernment press grew cautious as the
four major independent dailies practiced increasing self-censorship.
Following the September presidential election, there was some lessening of
restrictions on the press with greater visibility for opposition views and
more criticism of government policies.
Although the AFPRC called for analysis and criticism of the way in which
it governed, it frequently carried out reprisals against individuals who
publicly criticized the Government. A government-sponsored television
station, The Gambia's first, began br oadcasting nationwide in September.
During the presidential election campaign, the programming consisted
mostly of government propaganda. The country also receives broadcasts
from Senegal. Wealthy private consumers also use satellite systems.
Radio broadcasts from one government and two private stations normally did
not reach listeners in the eastern part of the country until power was
increased late in the year. Private radio stations simulcast news
provided by Radio Gambia, the government station. Senegalese and
international radio broadcasts attract wide audiences.
During the presidential elections, the government party dominated the
public media. The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission reported
that the Head of State had more than 1,400 minutes of air time, while the
leading opposition candidate had only 60 minutes.
There is no university, but a university extension program completed its
first academic year in August. There are no reports of any government
restrictions on academic freedom.
b. Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association
AFPRC decrees banned political organizations and political meetings of any
kind throughout most of the year. While Decree 89 lifted the ban on
political activities in August, the AFPRC's subsequent banning from
politics of three major opposition politic al parties, all former
presidents, vice presidents, and ministers, and other politicians; and its
imposition of stiff penalties of life imprisonment or a $100,000 fine
considerably restricted political activity and involvement.
c. Freedom of Religion
The Constitution, which was partially suspended or modified after the
AFPRC took power, and traditional laws provide for freedom of religion.
Adherents of all faiths are free to worship without government
restriction. The new Constitution provides for freedom of religion.
d. Freedom of Movement Within the Country, Foreign Travel,
Emigration, and Repatriation
The new Constitution provides for freedom of movement. Freedom of
movement for ordinary citizens remained unimpeded, but the authorities
prohibited those under investigation for corruption or security charges
from leaving the country. Journalists and g overnment officials have been
required to produce travel clearances. Former ministers were not allowed
to leave the country.
In June the Head of State instructed divisional commissioners not to issue
passports to young people until after September, when the farming season
ended.
The Government cooperates with the Office of the United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other humanitarian organizations in
assisting refugees. The Government provides first asylum and it did so
for approximately 1,500 persons from Li beria and Sierra Leone in 1996,
according to UNHCR. The Government works with the UNHCR in approving
cases: the UNHCR identifies those that qualify for asylum or refugee
status and the Government approves. There were no reports of persons
forced to ret urn to countries in which they feared persecution.
The Gambia continues to host approximately 2,000 Senegalese refugees from
the Casamance region, and the AFPRC continued to work with the UNHCR, the
Gambian Red Cross, and other organizations in dealing with refugees.
Additionally, there are hundreds of refugees from Liberia and Sierra
Leone. While there were no reports of forced expulsion of those having a
valid claim to refugee status, in November the Government reevaluated the
status of many of the refugees from Liberia and Sierra Leone, following an
attack on a military barracks near the Senegalese border.
----------
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 10:20:52 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part5
Message-ID: <9702071520.AA33638@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Section 3 Respect for Political Rights: The Right of Citizens to
Change Their Government
Citizens do not have an effective right to change their government,
although parliamentary opposition is becoming increasingly significant.
The first decree issued by the AFPRC in 1994 suspended legislative and
executive sections of the Constitution, in cluding provisions for
Parliament and elections. Although the Government repealed a decree
banning all political activities, in practice citizens still do not have
any effective means by which to change their government. Decree 89 allowed
the resumption of political activities with serious limitations on
specific organizations and individuals. The Decree banned all persons who
held the offices of president, vice president, and minister since 1965
from involvement in politics for 30 years from the date of the AFPRC's
coup d'etat. Banned under the same conditions were the People's
Progressive Party, the National Convention Party, and the Gambia Peoples
Party. The penalty for violation of the decree is a fine of $100,000 or
possible life imprisonment. The Decree was widely interpreted as a tactic
by the AFPRC to eliminate political opponents in the presidential
elections.
Citizens attempted to exercise the right to change their government
through a democratic process in presidential elections held in September.
However, the few international observers that were present noted serious
problems in the electoral process. Fo reign governments condemned the
election as not free and fair primarily because of restrictions imposed by
the Government prior to the election.
The Constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, and there
are no obstacles to the participation of women in government. Four of the
16 ministers in the AFPRC Executive Council (cabinet) were women. The
AFPRC appointed more women to gover nment positions than the previous
government. The new Constitution will expand the voting rights of women
at the local level.
Section 4 Governmental Attitude Regarding International and
Nongovernmental Investigation of Alleged Violations of Human
Rights
There are few organizations in The Gambia whose mandate permits human
rights monitoring. The AFPRC promulgated Decree 81 requiring
nongovernmental organizations (NGO's) to register with a National Advisory
Council, to be appointed by the Government. Th is Council is to have the
authority to deny, suspend, or cancel any NGO's right to operate,
including international NGO's.
The AFPRC believes it inappropriate for international human rights
observers to express concern for those whom the Government suspects of
corruption or involvement in subversion, since the Government considers
them criminals. There are two organizations whose primary mandate is the
promotion of human rights--the International Society for Human Rights
(ISHRA) and the African Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies
(ACDHRS). Both ISHRA and ACDHRS have conducted training in democratic
rights and civ ic education. ACDHRS made numerous calls throughout the
year for the Government to provide information on the judicial status of
detainees, account for alleged disappearances and beatings at the hands of
security forces, and release those held without ch arge. No visits of
prisons were granted to international human rights organizations and
inquiries as to the status of prisoners were often ignored or denied.
Section 5 Discrimination Based on Race, Sex, Religion, Disability,
Language, or Social Status
The old and new Constitutions prohibit discrimination based on race, sex,
religion, disability, language, or social status.
Women
Domestic violence, including abuse, is occasionally reported, but its
occurrence is not believed to be extensive. Police respond if cases are
reported, and prosecute offenders if citizens file complaints. The media
cover cases on trial.
Shari'a law is usually applied in divorce and inheritance. Marriages are
usually arranged, and polygyny is practiced. Women normally receive a
lower proportion of assets distributed through inheritance than do male
relatives.
Employment in the formal sector is open to women at the same salary rates
as men. No statutory discrimination exists in other kinds of employment,
although women are generally employed in endeavors such as food vending or
subsistence farming.
Women face extensive discrimination in education and employment but not at
the hands of government. Families generally school male children before
female children. Females constitute about one-third of primary school
students and roughly one-fourth of high school students.
Children
The Government does not mandate compulsory education and opportunities for
secondary education are limited. The care and welfare of children in
distress is considered primarily a family responsibility. Authorities
intervene when cases of abuse or mistr eatment are brought to their
attention.
The practice of female genital mutilation (FGM), which is widely condemned
by international health experts as damaging to both physical and
psychological health, is widespread and entrenched. Reports place the
number of women having undergone FGM anywhe re from 60 to 90 percent.
Seven of the 9 ethnic groups practice FGM at ages varying from shortly
after birth until 18 years old. Although a newspaper article in August
alleged female circumcision was a means to prevent AIDS, a subsequent
article in the Government's newspaper said that "the Government backs the
eradication of female circumcision". The Government, however, has not
implemented legislation against FGM and, in the absence of legislation,
the judiciary is not prepared to address the problem.
People with Disabilities
There are no statutes or regulations requiring accessibility for the
disabled. No legal discrimination against the physically disabled exists
in employment, education, or other state services. Severely disabled
individuals subsist primarily through pri vate charity. Less severely
disabled individuals are fully accepted in society and encounter no
discrimination in employment for which they are physically capable.
-----------------
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
| Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 10:25:47 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part6 of 6
Message-ID: <9702071525.AA33648@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Section 6 Worker Rights
a. The Right of Association
Labor law remained unmodified by the AFPRC regime. The Labor Act of 1990
applies to all workers, except civil servants. The act specifies that
workers are free to form associations, including trade unions, and
provides for their registration with the G overnment. It specifically
prohibits police officers and military personnel, as well as other civil
service employees, from forming unions or striking. About 20 percent of
the work force is employed in the modern wage sector, where unions are
most activ e. Roughly 30,000 workers are union members, about 10 percent
of the work force.
The Gambian Worker's Confederation and the Gambian Workers' Union are the
two main independent and competing umbrella organizations. Both are
recognized by the Government, but relations with the AFPRC were not
tested.
The Labor Act authorizes strikes but requires that unions give the
Commissioner of Labor 14 days' written notice before beginning an
industrial action (28 days for essential services). It prohibits
retribution against strikers who comply with the law re gulating strikes.
Upon application by an employer to the Supreme Court, the Court may
prohibit industrial action that is ruled to be in pursuit of a political
objective. The Court may also forbid action judged to be in breach of a
collectively agreed pr ocedure for settlement of industrial disputes.
Because of these provisions and the weakness of unions, few strikes occur.
Unions may affiliate internationally, and there are no restrictions on
union members' participation in international labor activities. The
country applied in June 1995 to join the International Labor Organization.
It has been accepted in principle, but must make modifications to its
labor and employment laws.
b. The Right to Organize and Bargain Collectively
The Labor Act of 1990 allows workers to organize and bargain collectively.
Although trade unions are small and fragmented, collective bargaining
takes place. Each recognized union has guidelines for its activities
specified by the appropriate industria l council established and empowered
by the Labor Act. Union members' wages exceed legal minimums and are
determined by collective bargaining, arbitration, or agreements reached
between unions and management after insuring that the agreements are in
compl iance with labor law. No denial of registration has been reported.
The act also sets minimum contract standards for hiring, training, terms
of employment, wages, and termination of employment. The act provides
that contracts may not prohibit union memb ership. Employers may not fire
or discriminate against members of registered unions engaged in legal
union activities.
There are no export processing zones.
c. Prohibition of Forced or Compulsory Labor
The Criminal Code prohibits compulsory labor, and it is not practiced.
d. Minimum Age for Employment of Children
The statutory minimum age for employment is 18 years. There is no
compulsory education, and because of limited secondary school openings,
most children complete formal education by age 14 and then begin work.
Employee labor cards, which include a perso n's age, are registered with
the Labor Commissioner, but enforcement inspections rarely take place.
Child labor protection does not extend to youth performing customary
chores on family farms or engaged in petty trading.
e. Acceptable Conditions of Work
Minimum wages and working hours are established by law through six joint
Industrial Councils--Commerce, Artisans, Transport, Port Operations,
Agriculture, and Fisheries.
Labor, management, and the Government are represented on these councils.
The lowest minimum wage is about $1.35 (14 dalasis) per day for unskilled
labor. This minimum wage is not adequate to sustain a suitable standard
of living for a worker and family . Only 20 percent of the labor force,
those in the formal economic sector, are covered by the minimum wage law.
The majority of workers are privately or self-employed, often in
agriculture. Most citizens do not live on a single worker's earnings but
sh are resources within extended families.
The basic legal workweek is 48 hours within a period not to exceed 6
consecutive days. A 30-minute lunch break is mandated. In the private
sector, the workweek includes 4 8-hour work days and 2 4-hour work days
(Friday and Saturday). Government employ ees are entitled to 1 month's
paid annual leave after 1 year of service. Private sector employees
receive between 14 and 30 days of paid annual leave, depending on length
of service.
The Labor Act specifies safety equipment that an employer must provide to
employees working in designated occupations. The Factory Act authorizes
the Ministry of Labor to regulate factory health and safety, accident
prevention, and dangerous trades and to appoint inspectors to ensure
compliance with safety standards. Enforcement is spotty owing to
insufficient and inadequately trained staff. Workers may refuse to work
in dangerous situations and may demand protective equipment and clothing
for hazardo us workplaces.
--end of part6/6
------------------------
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 17:07:14 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Redress for the victims.
Message-ID: <19970207160542.AAA22964@LOCALNAME>
To add a few comments on the issue of the detainees just released, I
belief some of them deserve a public apology in addition to some
kind of compensation and not just a warning.
Here is the story of one of the detainees:-
Ousman Sillah was arrested on the 6th September, 1995 while attending
a round table on civic education convened by the National Democratic
Institute at Kairaba Beach Hotel. He was initially detained for nine
days without being charged and then released only to be arrested
five days after his release on the 19 September 1995. He was then
taken to Janjangbureh Prison Camp which i almost 350 kilometres from
his home town.
Ousman was released on 26th December, 1996. He was last asked to
report on 30th December, 1996. When he reported, he was told to go
home and was cautioned to be of proper behavior.
Acording to Ousman, he still does not know what he has done to have
undergone such suffering. The fact that he is cautioned made him to
feel that those who arrested him still feel that they had grounds for
doing so. He indicated that the fact that those who arrested him
still feel that he was engaged in a seditious venture made him rather
uneasy.
Talking to Ousman, FOROYAA asked him what he is to do next. His
reply was that "Everything is just uncertain. I was waiting to be
clared of guilt, but now I have been released while my captors still
believe that I have something to account for. i am strong enough to
resist any hardship that comes with detention but what I am still
unable to digest is to be a suspect of what I had not done. This
is a very terrible feeling."
It is hoped that all just human beings in the Gambia and elsewhere
will heed Ousman's plea for justice. He needs assurance.
>
"....NIA established in 1995". Was the NIA not established by the
former regime? Am I wrong or was it operating under a different name then?
(correction needed from anyone if required). <
The NIA was established under the present regime.
Peace!
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 07 Feb 1997 10:16:52 -0600
From: Greg Fegan <gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Healthcare
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970207161652.0069a344@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Just a quick reply to Heidi,
The word I used was thrust, as in direction, rather than trust. In addition
I believe that the majority of the journals that MRC publish in are
available at their library which visitors are welcome to use.
regards
Greg
At 11:26 AM 02/07/97 GMT+1, you wrote:
>Hello!
>Just a short comment to what Greg Fagan wrote:
>>
>> Thus when Olafia writes "The researches at the MRC at Fajara is not ours
>> neither do we know whatthey are doing." I believe that there is plenty of
>> publicly available documentation of what the MRC do. As someone who used to
>> be instrumental in producing the annual MRC report, whilst I worked there, I
>> know that this was widely disseminated amongst MoH senior
>personnel.
>>
>> Certainly, links between MRC and MoH could be stronger but there is ample,
>> documented evidence in the scientific literature that quite clearly shows
>> the thrust of MRC's research. If one should have access to Medline then
>> just do a search on Gambia and see what comes up. If anybody on the list
>> would like me to do this for them then please contact me, off list, and I'd
>> be more than happy to send them an email copy of such a search.
>>
>
>At a workshop on Research on Reproductive Health in Gambia April
>1995 (arranged by Isatou Semega-Janneh, Johanne Sundby and me, funded
>by The Norwegian Research Foundation) these issues were discussed.
>One of the problems MOH staff expressed with MRC was exactly what
>Greg describes above: MRC publishes a lot internationally, but access
>to Medline or other data bases are required in order to be
>continuously informed. If MRC disseminates all their publications
>to MOH senior staff, it is obviously (from discussions at the
>seminar) not available to many of those who wants this information.
>
>Lack of a documatation center at MOH may be one of the reasons for
>this problem. At the seminar such a documentation center was
>discussed an given high priority. It would not only improve the quality of
health
>research in The Gambia, but also communication between
>researchers and between researchers and health staff. It would be an
>invaluable source for health planners and could hopefully in the long
>run contribute to a better quality on health services.
>
>On the other hand, I think Greg's statement " documented evidence in the
scientific
>literature that quite clearly showsthe thrust of MRC's research."
>relates only to the trust between MRC and the international medical
>research community, it says nothing about trust between MRC and
>Gambians. It is not my first time to hear sceptical comments about
>what is going at MRC. Whether it is lack of information or the
>actual nature of what is done at MRC which is the problem, I don't
>know. Personally I don't like the idea about vaccines being tested on
> my own children, harmless or not, it's scary to be part of an
>scientific experiment, especially when something you don't know is
>injected into your body. How is the trust of the parents of the
>children who was given the "so called" malaria vaccine and whose
>children got malaria?
>
>I don't think most Gambians who are sceptical to MRC or feel they lack
>information will be comforted by learning that Medline has evidence
>of international trust.
>
>Heidi Skramstad
>
>
------------------------------------------------------------------------
TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997 whilst doing comps)
Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical Medicine
Tel(504) 584 1759
Email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu
WWW:http://studentweb.tulane.edu/~gfegan
------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:28:42 +0000
From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply
Message-ID: <199702071630.QAA28846@netmail.city.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Well ,brother Fams got your message and it is well understood
but just like you rightly said , there is a lot of misunderstanding
going on . What I'm actually saying is that people should refrain
from saying "MAMMA-JAMMA comments and refer to them as
politics or democracy without any basis . What Iwant people to talk
about is something intelligible and I gave an eg. Yaikah's postings
about a forum for holding talks about HIV. That to me is not
mamma-jamma. Can you see the difference. I want people to talk
about something they know and have accurate information about
and not just to speak in the open air like that.
Regards from BAI and CHOI.
SHALOM like you always say,
OMAR.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 07 Feb 1996 20:08:02 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Human Rights Postings
Message-ID: <3118DC72.29B0@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Modou Jallow wrote:
>=20
> > > Gambia-l,
> > >
> > > I have a copy of the Gambia's report on Human Rights for 1996. I wa=
nt to
> > > know if any of you would be interested for me to post it for genera=
l
> > > discussions. It is a 3.5KB zip file and 13 pages when I printed it.=
If you
> > > are interested, I can send it in 5 parts.
> > >
> > > Thank you.
> > >
> > >
> > > Regards,
> > > Moe S. Jallow
> > >
> > Please send it over Moe.
>=20
> Malanding, since you and Bass are interested, I will send the postings.
>=20
> Sorry Greg=3D).
>=20
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
MR.JALLOW!!
THANKS VERY MUCH.I HAVE RECEIVED MINE.KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN
THERE!!
REGARDS BASSS!!
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 18:28:08 +0100 (MET)
From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <olafia@online.no>
To: <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: HEALTH CARE OMAR S. SAHO
Message-ID: <199702071728.SAA07296@online.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
TO GREG AND HEIDI
It was not Olafia who wrote but Omar S. Saho, you don=B4t seem to understand
the whole issue. The Gambias health care concerns everybody who can
contribute. But at most Gambians to do something for the motherland. I am
not talking about you one time worshop but epidemilogal research. Istatou
Semega-Janneh was here for seminar some three years ago or so arranged by
the Gambian Association in Oslo. Where i confronted her with a question on
how much the Jawara government spent on health. She did reply me 11.5 % of
the GNP. whilst everydoy knew that travellings (air tickets with an army of
delagations) per diem, expences on car utilities was 19.2 % of the GNP.
Heidi i have access to medline but that is not the issue.
You Heidi i will ask you direct questions and need a deirect answers. Do you
have any access to scientific research of the MRC? or what i was looking for
epidemiologial research? Do you know Doctor O=B4donovan of the MRC. It was
specifically asked on my behalf whether it was possible to get the results
of the STD rapid assesssment study in the Gambia, but the answer was
negative. Have you ever heard of this study or do you have a documentation
copy. As you said everything is in the library then please expose it on the
net for the concern Gambians and others. If i want a research from CDC in
Georgia, Sweden Canada, The Netherlands i will get it why not this one from
our motherland. Please as you mentioned that everything is available expose
it on the net.
NO MALICE=20
WITH KIND REGARDS
PMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT
ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL
DEPT. FOR STD & HIV, OLAFIA CLINIC
POSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.
N-O133 OSLO, NORWAY
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 07 Feb 1996 20:33:44 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: Re: INVITATION
Message-ID: <3118E277.205D@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
M'BAI OF wrote:
>=20
> Well Brother Bass , I am still patiently awaiting for your comments
> regarding my postings. It does't normally take you this long to reply
> to postings and I'm beginning to wander why it is taking you this
> long this time or is it that you just can't be bothered.
>=20
> Please let me know because I don't want to make unneccessary or
> unfair conclusions. Secondly , you have not also confirmed
> whether you're the Bass that I was introduced to way back in 1987
> or '88 by my friend Saihou a.k.a OUMPA. If you are please say
> hello and tell him to get in touch please. Thanks Brother.
>=20
> ASALAMU-ALAIKA.
> OMAR F. M'BAI
> LONDON.
>=20
MR. NBAYE!!
I HAVE BEEN AND AM STILL BUSY TRANSLATING A LEGAL DOCUMENT FOR MY
WORKPLACE BEOFRE WE CLOSE DOWN FOR A TEN-DAY END-OF-RAMADAN HOLIDAYS.BUT
I PROMISE THAT WHEN YOU SWITCH ON YOUR COMPUTER ON MONDAY MORNING,YOU
WILL BE ABLE TO READ YOUR RESPONSE THERE!
IN THE MEANTIME,I WANT YOU SAVE YOU OF ANY FURTHER HEADSCRATCHING BY
INFORMING YOU THAT INDEED I WAS THE PERSON YOU WERE INTRODUCED TO BY
YOUR PAL,MY YOUNGER BROTHER,SAIHOU DRAMMEH,NOW IN THE U.S. AND THAT I
WOULD FORWARD YOUR ADDRESS TO HIM AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.
AND UNTIL THEN.... (OUR T.V.HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT TOMORROW IS EID
(KORRITEH),END OF RAMADAN) A HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON TO YOU AND EVERYONE ON
THIS LIST!!
REGARDS BASSSS!!=20
--=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 12:37:31 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply
Message-ID: <9702071737.AA38254@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Famara, you wrote:
> Brothers & Sisters,
>
> Thanks to everyone for their contributions, and especially to Omar
> Saho for setting this important issue on the agenda. Welcome to the
> newest members.
I also would like to thank him for his interest in this field. One of the
problems of Gambia-l is that we tend to be too judgemental about what we
say or do. Most people are reluctant to bring forward issues relating
their field of expertise and concerning Gambia and Africa. I feel that
here is a good opportunity to spread amongst us the the ideas that may
envetually be formulated into action. In order for us to engage in more
realistic discussions, I think we need engage and focus on all areas of
developemental issues.
> I think very good pieces have been written about the health problems
> we have back home. I observed that their is some communication
> problems, where some members misunderstand each other. Let us
> remember that most of us are striving for a better Gambia.
Here again, I do agree. Certainly, most of the discussions issues here
center on very important subjects. Our misunderstanding centers mainly on
focusing on these issues. Most of us treat the English Language as a
second or a third or even a fourth language (fourth for me: Fulla, Wollof,
Mandinka, English). These local languages, I grew up speaking while
learning English at the same time. I do not give a da... what someone
thinks of my English language vocabulary. We make mistakes even with our
own native-tongue local languages. Why then should we show enthusiasm in
criticizing how some one writes in English? As much as some of us are
gifted writers, others are very good speakers too. So let's stop these
acts of nonsensical human degradation and move on to where ever we are
headed.
> Now to my main point about politics. Some might see, political
> discussions as a waste of time, but, without these "MAMMA -JAMMA"
> (as Omar puts it) discussions civil society will not develop. We need
> all the training we can get to be able to agree to disagree or
> disagree to agree maturely.
Also agreed to. A good point indeed! One cannot put politics aside and
expect to live in harmony. We all belong to one party or another.
Otherwise, we will be subjects of a dormant life form.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
==============================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 14:15:40 -0500 (EST)
From: "Fatou N'Jie" <gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: New Memeber
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970207141443.21079A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Can you please add Abdoulie Jarra to the list? His address is
"ajarra@aol.com."
********************************************
* Fatou N'Jie *
* Decision Sciences Department *
* Georgia State University *
* *
* Email: fanjie@gsu.edu *
* http://www.gsu.edu/~gs01fnn/index.html *
********************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 07 Feb 1997 13:21:43 -0600
From: Greg Fegan <gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Reply to OMAR S. SAHO re: Health Care research
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970207192143.006a7b24@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
At 06:28 PM 02/07/97 +0100, you wrote:
>TO GREG AND HEIDI
>
>It was not Olafia who wrote but Omar S. Saho, you don=B4t seem to=
understand
>the whole issue.=20
Sorry for the misunderstanding but I looked at the email address on the
posting not the signed name at the bottom of the mail. =20
>The Gambias health care concerns everybody who can
>contribute. But at most Gambians to do something for the motherland. I am
>not talking about you one time worshop but epidemilogal research. Istatou
>Semega-Janneh was here for seminar some three years ago or so arranged by
>the Gambian Association in Oslo. Where i confronted her with a question on
>how much the Jawara government spent on health. She did reply me 11.5 % of
>the GNP. whilst everydoy knew that travellings (air tickets with an army of
>delagations) per diem, expences on car utilities was 19.2 % of the GNP.
>Heidi i have access to medline but that is not the issue.
Omar, with utmost respect and being mindful of the different usage of
English, I am struck by your use of the word confronted. I am sure that you
mean enquired but the point that you make vis a vis proportions of GNP is
very well taken. Certainly, I belive that health closely followed by
education are the motors of substantial, sustainable and eefective
development for The Gambia.=20
>You Heidi i will ask you direct questions and need a deirect answers. Do=
you
>have any access to scientific research of the MRC? or what i was looking=
for
>epidemiologial research? Do you know Doctor O=B4donovan of the MRC. It was
>specifically asked on my behalf whether it was possible to get the results
>of the STD rapid assesssment study in the Gambia, but the answer was
>negative. Have you ever heard of this study or do you have a documentation
>copy. As you said everything is in the library then please expose it on the
>net for the concern Gambians and others. If i want a research from CDC in
>Georgia, Sweden Canada, The Netherlands i will get it why not this one from
>our motherland. Please as you mentioned that everything is available=
expose
>it on the net.
With regard to the study you mention and Dr O'Donovan I believe that this
study is not yet complete but will become so shortly. Is this the one
dealing with vertical transmission of HIV? If so, nothing from this has yet
been published according to my knowledge. You perhaps may wish to try and
contact Dr Tumani Corrah at MRC (email T.Corrah@gam.healthnet.org) and ask
him about the progress of this study.
As for your second point, and as someone who has worked at the CDC EPO
office where routine surveillance is carried out, I'd say that no data is
presented on CDC sites without first being cleared. For example it took
some four months for WWW pages that I wrote for CDC EPO to get clearance for
them. =20
With regard to your point about the net I'd hope that MRC will soon have
full IP ability and would be able to put up abstracts of their work when it
is ready. As I am sure you know, many editors will not accept articles that
have been previously published and I'd think they'd consider putting
information at the disposal of 50,000,000 people as publishing. Certainly,
such restrictions are somewhat outdated with people's ability nowadays to
post information on WWW. The editors of printed journals are still somewhat
reluctant to adopot this new technology for the obvious reason of their
vested commercial interests. However there is a growing recognition of the
need to more widely disseminate accurate information in a more timely manner
so that it can be used as the basis for effectibve health interventions.
Several organisations have embarked on facilitating this and I'd
respectfully suggest that you have a look at some of their WWW sites. eg/
SatelLife at http://www.healthnet.org/hnet/hnet.html and the Global Health
Network at http://www.pitt.edu/HOME/GHNet/GHNet.html . The latter in
particular is a strong advocate of extending access to medical research in
the South. =20
>NO MALICE=20
and vice versa, always.
Regards and best wishes
Greg Fegan
----------------------------------------------------------------------------=
-
tel: (504) 944 1074
fax: (504) 947 8899
email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu
WWW: http://mkn.co.uk/help/extra/people/Brixton_Books
USA Distributor of Epi-Info Manual for Brixton Books
----------------------------------------------------------------------------=
-
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 14:32:17 -0500
From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <latir@earthlink.net>
To: <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Human Rights Postings
Message-ID: <199702071930.LAA13592@switzerland.it.earthlink.net>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Abdou Gibba wrote:=20
> Finally, I can't locate any "Records of Human Right" from the US State
Dept.
> Please help us with the location, if there is any. If not, does this
> implicate that there are no Human Rights violation in the US? I don't
think
> so, taking these points under consideration: the throwing of thousands =
of
> innocent Blacks in jail just because they have been stigmatized by
society
> which lead some of them to some of the other cases of Human Rights
violation
Abdou,
Apart from being published for public consumption, these reports from the
State Department are mainly for their own foreign policy purposes and for
the congress to use in its deliberations. While I'm no defender of Uncle
Sam, surely you can understand why that department wouldn't publish a
report on the H.R. condition of their own country.
On the issue of ''Blacks'' in this country, there is a Civil Rights
division in the Justice Department, headed ( I believe) by an Assistant
Attorney-General, that is responsible for reporting such matters. While =
I
don't believe they have A single report on the civil rights situation in
the U.S., you may still want to check their web site:
http://www.usdoj.gov/crt/crt-home.html
Apart from the London based Amnesty International, there are several U.S.
based organisation that report on the H.R. situation in the U.S. One of
the biggest and best known is Human Rights Watch. Their web site is
located at: http://www.hrw.org/
Here is their latest report:
UNITED STATES
Human Rights Organizations Protest CIA Punishment of
Whistle Blower
January 31, 1997=97Leading human rights organizations t=
oday
protested the
CIA decision to punish a government official whose acti=
on
prompted an
investigation of CIA complicity in human rights
violations in Guatemala. The
human rights monitors asked National Security Advisor
Anthony Lake to
influence President Clinton to overturn the agency=92s
withdrawal of the security
clearance for Richard Nuccio. The letter signed by Huma=
n
Rights Watch,
Amnesty International, the Washington Office on Latin
America, Lawyers
Committee for Human Rights, International Human Rights
Law Group, Robert
F. Kennedy Memorial Center for Human Rights, and the
Latin America
Working Group stated that failure to overturn the CIA
decision, =93will send a
strong and most unfortunate signal that the CIA can and
will retaliate against
those who expose illegal activities and that this
Administration will do nothing to
protect them.=94...=20
> I was about to mention: the "electric chair" and the "gas chamber".
Despite
> Amnesty International's appeal on these (electric chair and gas chamber=
),
> the practice still persists. I guess this is an "Internal Affair" or a
> particular "person(s)" is/are above all "International" rules. To spell
out
> my message here more simply and clearly, I guess what I am trying to sa=
y
is,
> I am sick and tired of people telling me to go clean my home. My respon=
se
to
> them is, CLEAN YOUR HOME FIRST or MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS CLEAN BEFORE Y=
OU
> CHALLENGE OTHERS TO DO SO. Sorry but this is the state of the
> "International" Relations and even more sad, we all contribute to it
because
> we simply dance to the tone even though we hear the contradictions that
the
> different musical instruments produce.
>=20
> Logic is a sine qua non for reasoning and eventually, action.
You have a point but I caution that we should not ignore our own human
rights problems at home. While somewhat biased, the State Dept.'s report
can give us an interesting perspective of our own situation.
Peace.
Lat
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:50:13 +0000
From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply
Message-ID: <199702071951.TAA26322@netmail.city.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Hi brother Moe Jallow, you have conpletely misunderstood my
point. My point , as far as I can recllect, is that its about time
people start addressing the real issues be it politics , health etc
and to stop making silly little comments and refer to them as addre-
ssing politics. I hate to see or hear people do or say something just
for the sake of getting recognition or attention as opposed to doing
something about the issues or problems. Is just like politicians
themselves . Before the elections , they would make all sorts of
promises to the voters which they know they would not be able to
deliver and the voters heavily relying on those promises, would
vote for them but just to get the BOOT. This is what I mean by
MAMMA-JAMMA comments and NOT that political discussions
are mamma-jamma. UNDERSTAND BROTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
PROMISING MORE THAN YOU CAN DELIVER IS MAMMA-
JAMMA POLITICS.BUT PROMISING WHAT YOU CAN
DELIVER IS REAL POLITICS AND IN EVERYTHING ELSE.
DO YOU OR DO YOU NOT AGREE WITH THE MOTION.
HONOURABLE MEMBERS OF THE LIST LADIES AND
GENTLEMEN, ITS DEBATE TIME SO------- BREAK THE ICE
AND EXPRESS YOURSELVES LIKE JOHNNY COCHRAN
"IF THE EVIDENCE DOESN'T FIT , YOU MUST ACQUIT.
REPRESENT AND HAPPY KORITEH TO ALL.
OMAR F. MBAI
LONDON
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:54:09 +0000
From: "M'BAI OF" <O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Human Rights Postings
Message-ID: <199702071955.TAA26627@netmail.city.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
COOL DOWN ITS JUST FOR FUN'S SAKE . GOTTIT PAL!!!
REGARDS,
OAMR.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 21:47:08 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970207204536.AAA20054@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Abdoulie Jarra has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Abdoulie , please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Eid greetings to everyone out there.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:03:27 -0500 (EST)
From: "Fatou N'Jie" <gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU>
To: Gambia-L <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Holiday
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970207160227.27138E-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Deweneti, everyone. Hope you have a very nice Koriteh.
********************************************
* Fatou N'Jie *
* Decision Sciences Department *
* Georgia State University *
* *
* Email: fanjie@gsu.edu *
* http://www.gsu.edu/~gs01fnn/index.html *
********************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 22:40:24 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply
Message-ID: <18DFA8F4F24@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Omar,
I got your point.
My regards to Bai and Choi.
Shalom,
Famara.
> Well ,brother Fams got your message and it is well understood
> but just like you rightly said , there is a lot of misunderstanding
> going on . What I'm actually saying is that people should refrain
> from saying "MAMMA-JAMMA comments and refer to them as
> politics or democracy without any basis . What Iwant people to talk
> about is something intelligible and I gave an eg. Yaikah's postings
> about a forum for holding talks about HIV. That to me is not
> mamma-jamma. Can you see the difference. I want people to talk
> about something they know and have accurate information about
> and not just to speak in the open air like that.
>
> Regards from BAI and CHOI.
> SHALOM like you always say,
> OMAR.
>
Famara A. Sanyang
Chr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)
Development Studies and Human Rights
Fantoftvegen 38,
n-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.
Telephone 47 55574388
Fax 47 55574166
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:38:49 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!
Message-ID: <9702072138.AA53244@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
In the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most Merciful
Brothers & sisters of Gambia-l,
My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your
loved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.
May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble efforts
during this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.
May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country and
continent, and the world over.
-Keep up the good work!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:48:49 -0500 (EST)
From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: US Immigration laws update (fwd)
Message-ID: <2.2.16.19970207164935.20e73e3c@pop.service.ohio-state.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi folks,
Some of you might find this useful:
New Immigration Law
On September 30, 1996, an immigration bill designed to address the
controversial issue of illegal immigration was signed into law.
Several of the measures included in the new law will affect foreign
students and scholars in the U.S. Although there is still a great
deal of uncertainty about the interpretation of certain aspects of the
bill, we want to alert students and scholars about the changes
that go into effect right now and will have immediate impact.
Under the new law, travel outside of the U.S. to a country other than
your own has become problematic, particularly if you need to apply for
a new consular visa in that country for re-entry to the U.S. This law
makes it more likely that your application will be refused. The new
law states that if an individual has allowed his or her status in the
U.S. to lapse even for one day, that person's consular visa is null
and void and can be reissued in the home country only.
Also, as of April 1, 1997, an individual who has allowed his or her
status in the U.S. to lapse for six to twelve months will be barred
from admission to the U.S. for three years. Individuals who have
allowed their legal status in the U.S. to lapse for more than one year
will be barred from admission for ten years.
Some Immigration Reminders (for stdents):
* Do not throw away old I-20 or IAP-66 forms - keep them in a safe
place in case you ever have to prove that you have maintained legal
status in the U.S.
* Check your I-20 and IAP-66 date to make sure that it has not expired.
* Make sure your passport is still valid for at least 6 months.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 07 Feb 97 17:01:45 EST
From: MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Message-ID: <199702072202.OAA12191@mx2.u.washington.edu>
d
Of the multiple problems that have and r
emain hunting our
2beloved continent and people, the existence of tribes has bee
n and
is one of the key causal and decisive factors of our dilemma.
Through yea
rs of socialization, conscious or subconscious, each of
us has a distinct tribal
identity; an identity that, sadly, is
taken as transcended above friendship, de
cency, and, indeed,
sometimes responsible citizenship. It is a reality, a distu
rbing
reality that infects the continent and its people to dehumanized
actions,
like a living vibrant spirit that impinges people to loose
their rational thinki
ng ability. Indeed tribe is a natural
phenomenon in Africa; for it is only ther
e that one would find a
single country with three hundred distinct tribes, each
with a
distinct language, culture, and tradition. The desperately sad
reality o
f tribal identity being an over arching, decisive,
complicating, and aggravating
factor of our dilemma is
unquestionable; indeed, it is a cause for pessimism.
However, I submit that the African dilemma, regarding tribe,
and its hopeles
s picture do not lie on the natural existence of
tribes in our midst as complica
ting variables. I strongly suggest
that the greater cause for pessimism, the gr
eater cause for
hopelessness, the sad shameful cause for dismay is that, on the
tribe issue, forums like ours are still debating and preoccupied
with tribal bia
ses. As I read postings on the tribe issue, since
my introduction to this wonde
rful group, I cannot
help but notice the centrality of tribal identity as oppose
to
citizen identity. So that on the verge of the new millennium the
central di
lemma shaping the thoughts, actions, and evaluations of
our people remains to be
the problem of tribes and its impact on
us.
If there is any hope, any hope
what so ever, in the future
of our continent and our people, we must be it!!!
For we are the
"well exposed," the "well educated," the "well informed," the
"we
ll read," the "intellectuals of our people.
It is said that educating (in a
n institution or through
experience, exposure, etc.) is an evolutionary process
through
which an ignorant, uninformed, and unexposed person becomes
academically
, spiritually, morally, ethically, objectively, and
cognitively balanced. This
balanced state enables the informed
person detect innate tendencies that the une
xposed would not. In
our case, the well balanced person is able to recognize
pr
ejudicial and tribalistic tendencies of him or herself and
others and be able to
rise above these tendencies with
rationality, objectivity, and truth. If we th
en, the hope of our
people, are unable to transcend above our tribal and prejudi
cial
biases, given all the resources at our disposal (information,
exposure, exp
erience, education, etc.) the state of our continent
and its people is dismal an
d, certainly, headed for permanent
exclusion and disconnection from "the bridge
to the 21st
century."
The scenario is as follows: Here is a sick dying pat
ient
surrounded by nobel prize winning knowledgeable doctors who have
the abilit
y, the knowledge, and the resources to cure this dying
patient. ø�øTime is the
only crucial constraint–�–; it maybe a matterÚ
minutes of hours for the dying patient. The doctors, however,
that have the ab
ility, resources, and indeed the time, to cure
the patient are engaged in debati
ng the philosophical question,
is death an actual reality. This, brothers and s
isters, is the
grim picture of our situation and we the doctors exist only for
t
he purpose of showing off our credentials: Oh, I am doctor so
and so; I have my
masters degree in so and so; I have travelled
here and there; etc., etc., etc.
If this vivid picture is our
existence, then shame on us; shame on all of us fo
r failing our
people, our continent, and humanity; ø�øshame on us!!!
In con
clusion, I would like to make a proposal for all of
us, today: Let us make this
group an example that never happened
in the history of black people. Lets make
this forum one of
objective, creative, and rational dialogue; a dialogue aimed
at
being productive constructive participants in human affairs. The
first step
would be for all of us to recognize that we all have
tribal prejudicial tendenci
es, recognizing that these tendencies,
consciously or subconsciously, find their
way in all of our
evaluations. This first step is a crucial one; for we all th
ink
the other is tribalistic not us. The second step to this
transformation is,
recognizing our tribalistic prejudicial
tendencies, we must be watchful of thes
e tendencies. We must be
constantly aware of the these tendencies creeping in o
ur thoughts
even at times unconscious; so that any time we dialogue, make
decisi
ons, etc., we must be watchful of these tribal tendencies
and be able to suppres
s them. Eventually this suppression
process will become automatic. Crucial, ho
wever, is for each
person discussing to sit back and think if his or her discuss
ion
is really objective or tribally biased. Denial will not help.
Sociolog
ists say, institutions take a long time to grow and
they are the slowest to chan
ge. Tribes are institutions in
Africa.
–�–Peace!!!ø�ø
Mamadi
–�–
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 15:57:12 -0600 (CST)
From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.970207155623.22805A-100000@pollux.cc.umanitoba.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Thanks Moe for the Dua (prayers), Eid Mubarak to you all.
Alieu.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 18:43:29 -0500
From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: greetings
Message-ID: <199702072343.SAA01426@acc11.auc.edu>
Greetings:
I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the new members to this
group. I have been out of circulation for a while and wish to notify everyone
that I'm back.
I apologize for not responding to any queries that some of you may have sent
to me since november. I'm currently reading as many of my mails as I can (about 1022) and will furnish responses if they are still relevant, considering the
time that has elapsed since.
LatJor Ndow
(Atlanta)
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:33:12 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!
Message-ID: <199702080033.TAA23431@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
>
> In the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most Merciful
>
>
> Brothers & sisters of Gambia-l,
>
> My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your
> loved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.
>
> May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble efforts
> during this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.
>
> May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country and
> continent, and the world over.
>
>
> -Keep up the good work!
>
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. Jallow
>
> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
>
Talking about Eid, Is it confirmed that the prayers will be on Saturday 8th?
Can someone help comfirm. I need to get info before midnight Friday. Thanks to you all.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 23:20:19 -0500 (EST)
From: TOURAY1@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Hanging Out with a Murderer
Message-ID: <970207232016_1694431228@emout01.mail.aol.com>
First of all my wife and I want to send our condolences to the family of the
lady which was killed in New York.
Last Sunday as I was at my store in Downtown Los Angeles, I was introduced to
one Essa Jaiteh by a Senegelese friend. This friend told me that he had just
met Essa on the street and Essa was looking for a fellow Gambian. He had
just moved out here from Ohio. My Senegalese friend brought him to my store
and we sat there talking to each other for quiet awhile trying to know each
other better.
As we were talking, I noticed that Essa was not saying anything about what he
exactly was looking for in L.A.. Then I asked what I could do to help him
with his plans. The stories that he told me that day were very strange and
unbelieveable. I just disregarded them thinking he was just one desperate
fellow Gambian who is just having a hard time and wanted a friend. I didn't
have any idea about what had really happen to him. Not knowing that he
acutally murdered his wife in New York and was just trying to have a place to
hide from the authorities.
I then went with him to introduce him to other fellow Gambians around my
area. On this day I had not heard anything yet about the murder. He started
acting funny when I told him that I knew some friends in New York. He would
always ask me "Who do you know in N.Y.C.? How often do you talk to them?
Have you heard anything from N.Y.C. these days?". I wondered, "Why is he
asking me all these questions?" I even told my cousin that I don't trust
this guy.
By 5:00 p.m. he said he was going back to the hotel that he was staying at.
I then gave him my number to call me that night. Maybe I could pick him up
to come for dinner at my house with myself and my wife. I also offered to
drive him to his hotel then he started acting funny again by telling me that
he does not need a ride. I was just trying to be a brother to him, but it
seemed that he was not really welcoming my offers.
He never called me the next morning and so I started to worry about him. I
tried to call the next day to his hotel. To my surprise there was no such
name registered to the hotel. Not even the room number he gave to me
existed.
As I was trying to open my store a friend of mine told me that a lady was
shot in N.Y.C. by her husband. In addition, he heard that the husband had
feld to L.A.. Then I told my friend that I think it was the same guy "Essa".
The one I had introduced to him the other day. He said that it cannot be
him because he seemed to be a very nice guy. I told my friend Ebriham about
all the strange things I had noticed in him and all the questions he had
asked me. Also, I told him about how nervous he looked when I mentioned
certain people's names who lived in NYC. Then from there we tried calling
New York to find out exactly what happen and the description of the murderer.
Surprisingly it turned out to be the same guy.
I immediatley contacted the police and explained the story to them. They
advised me to call the Sheriff Dept.. They said that they would sen
detectives over to help out in the investigation. But first they told me to
call the LA County Jail and ask if they possibly had him in custody. When I
called the jail, they told me that he was in custody. They have already
caught him on February 3rd and he was in the Downtown County Jail.
That was such a relief to me because here I was trying to help a fellow
Gamdian whom I had felt sorry for, when in fact he was a murderer. It would
really help in such cases next time if the word is passed around as quickly
as possible.
I hope that there shall never be another tragedy such as this murder again.
Lamin Touray
Los Angeles, California
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 00:11:19 -0500 (EST)
From: ABALM@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!
Message-ID: <970207234525_1995595671@emout02.mail.aol.com>
HI Mallanding !
please read Bassss Kolley's message : subj: INVITATION
he announces the end of ramadan
abba
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 01:09:25 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: greetings
Message-ID: <9702080609.AA26362@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Latjor, you wrote:
> Greetings:
>
> I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the new members to this
> group. I have been out of circulation for a while and wish to notify everyone
> that I'm back.
>
> I apologize for not responding to any queries that some of you may have sent
> to me since november. I'm currently reading as many of my mails as I can (about 1022) and will furnish responses if they are still relevant, considering the
> time that has elapsed since.
Where have you been, man? You sure know how to disappear in thin air. I
tried to call you several times.
BTW, how is the GASTECH project? Please fill me in on it when you get some
free time.
Welcome back!
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 01:23:01 -0500
From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <paomar@iglou.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!
Message-ID: <32FC1BC5.D38@iglou.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
>
> >
> > In the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most Merciful
> >
> >
> > Brothers & sisters of Gambia-l,
> >
> > My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your
> > loved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.
> >
> > May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble efforts
> > during this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.
> >
> > May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country and
> > continent, and the world over.
> >
> >
> > -Keep up the good work!
> >
> >
> > Regards,
> > Moe S. Jallow
> >
> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> > mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> >
>
> Talking about Eid, Is it confirmed that the prayers will be on Saturday 8th?
> Can someone help comfirm. I need to get info before midnight Friday. Thanks to you all.
>
> Malanding
MR. JAITEH;
YES, it is confirmed that the EID is saturday, February, 8. It was
announced in the mosque here in Lexington, KY. Congratulations to all
muslim brothers and sisters for fasting the holly month of Ramadan. May
Allah, the omnipotent accept our fasting. Happy Eid to you all.
Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang
Lexington, KY.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 01:28:43 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply
Message-ID: <9702080628.AA16644@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Omar F. Mbai, you wrote:
> Hi brother Moe Jallow, you have conpletely misunderstood my
> point. My point , as far as I can recllect, is that its about time
> people start addressing the real issues be it politics , health etc
> and to stop making silly little comments and refer to them as addre-
> ssing politics. I hate to see or hear people do or say something just
> for the sake of getting recognition or attention as opposed to doing
> something about the issues or problems. Is just like politicians
> themselves . Before the elections , they would make all sorts of
> promises to the voters which they know they would not be able to
> deliver and the voters heavily relying on those promises, would
> vote for them but just to get the BOOT. This is what I mean by
> MAMMA-JAMMA comments and NOT that political discussions
> are mamma-jamma. UNDERSTAND BROTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I apologize if you feel that I was refering to you, but my comments were
in no way directed you. Please, do not take it personal.
I do agree with you and you points are well taken.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 02:27:12 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Diversity Visa Lottery
Message-ID: <9702080727.AB27356@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Jatou Kah, you wrote:
> would be grateful if you provide me with detailed information about the
> diversity lottery, dozens of people have asked me about it. DR Janneh
> noticed you have changed your number . please get in touch I have a
> message for you from fatou MRS Jammeh my no. is 202 4633599.
To: Jatou Kah and all those interested
Diversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)
====================================
The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) will
begin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.
Any entries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.
Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:
Canada, China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, Dominican
Republic, El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South
Korea, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories.
(Persons born in Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)
If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on how to
enter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department of State's
Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name and
address. You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill
(callers must be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed to
you within three business days. If you are overseas, please contact the
nearest U.S. embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.
=======================================================================
SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION
========================================================================
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
DEPARTMENT OF STATE
[Public Notice 2474]
Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the Diversity
Immigrant (DV-98) Visa Program
ACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourth
year of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
This public notice provides information on the procedures for
obtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visas
to be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. This
notice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections
201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration and
Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).
Readers should note that the Department published amendments to its
regulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,
1996. [61 FR 1523.]
Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas To
Be Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998
Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the
Immigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effective
for Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of
55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons from
countries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.
The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will be
held from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. This
will give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ample
time to mail in an entry.
How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?
The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. A
greater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lower
immigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,
however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas by
natives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their Fiscal
Year 1998 allotments are:
Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africa
and adjacent islands.
Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainland
and Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (Hong
Kong is eligible).
Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain
(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (Northern
Ireland is eligible).
North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country this
year; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)
Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,
and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.
South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includes
all countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,
Jamaica, and Mexico.
Who Is Eligible?
``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.
``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the United
States has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last five
fiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, or
family or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Each
year the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family and
employment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscal
years to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annual
diversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and therefore
ineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, The
Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependent
territories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,
Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.
Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply for
this year's lottery.
What Are the Requirements?
In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants must
either (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) within
the past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupation
that requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA
203(c)(2).
There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed to
enter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the English
alphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:
1. Applicant's Full Name
Last Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name
(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)
Example: Public, George Quincy
2. Applicant's Date and Place of Birth
Date of birth: Day, Month, Year
Example: 15 November 1961
Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, Country
Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany
Please use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,
Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use at
the time of birth.
3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and Minor
Children, if Any
The spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-
98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain a
visa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21
years of age and unmarried.
Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivative
status.
4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if Possible
The mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be to
that address that the notification letter for the persons who are
registered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.
5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth
6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the Principal
Applicant
The applicant's name must be printed across the back of the
photograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application with
clear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam the
mail processing equipment.)
7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the Entry
The applicant must sign the entry using his or her normal
signature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted by
the applicant or someone else.
(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs to
submit a signature and photograph.)
This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one of
six postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must use
the correct postal zip code designated for their native region (see
addresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter or
business-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,
and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the English
alphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards are
not acceptable.
Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during the
registration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualify
individuals from registration for this program. See INA
204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specified
registration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entries
sent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.
All mail received during the registration period will be individually
numbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardless
of time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will be
registered and then notified as specified below.
Where Should Entries Be Sent?
Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Code
for Each Region.
Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USA
South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,
National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USA
Europe: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USA
Africa: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USA
Oceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USA
North America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH
00215, USA
Is It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?
The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up to
the applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can be
completed without assistance following these simple instructions.
However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is their
choice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultants
assisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.
Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitant
rates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is made
at random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances of
being chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service that
claims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something it
cannot deliver.
Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company or
consultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish to
contact their local consumer affairs office or the National Fraud
Information Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.
Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints against
businesses in the United States.
How Will Winners Be Notified?
Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified by
mail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.
Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrant
visa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV case
processing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visa
application process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.
law to be issued a visa.
Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automatically
guarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,
because the number of entries selected and registered is greater than
the number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,
therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applications
quickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program for
Fiscal Year 1998 will end.
Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?
The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is also
available 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by calling
the Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-
8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear some
basic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to provide
their name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed to
them. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.
embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.
Mary A. Ryan,
Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.
[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 4710-06-P
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Regards,
Moe S Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 02:49:11 -0500 (EST)
From: TOURAY1@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Omar Mbai
Message-ID: <970208024911_983095107@emout01.mail.aol.com>
Hi Omar
I wrote to you several time but to your mailing address and not to Gambia-I.
Hey Dude! I got a lot to tell you.But I would prefer your own e-mail address,
cause I also have lots of BULL to raply your letter.
All I can tell your right now is I am married to a beautifull lady call
Kira,ten months
ago.
Stop messing with ma boy Drahman or else like he said, we gonna wait till
later in
life and we gonna black mail you unless if you would agree to give us some
HAALIS
to keep quiet.i.e Yus, Drahman & I (the evil three)
Oms, tell that Fool, Jabbi, to write to me if you see him again .Give him my
e-mail
address.Write very soon with your right address.
Zhaki Lamsdou connection
Los Angeles,California
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 97 01:30:37 PST
From: "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: Introduction
Message-ID: <9702080930.utk19467@RR5.intel.com>
Sal, thanks for your intro and inputs about the state of the Gambian economy.
I think you are right in a sense that our economy depend on business.
But I beleive to have a strong and sound economy, we have to start from
scratch. This would involve the government investing in sectors that would
create jobs. This would enhance people people affordability of their basic
needs.
For example, I heard the current government spend a large sum of money in
building an arc across the independence drive. To me that is bull-****. If
that money is invested in the agricultural sector, say tomato farm or garden,
and am talking about large scale production. And there is a place to process
this to a tomato paste, how many people are going to be working for at that
production plant and at the tomato farm. Most of us supported our selves while
going to college in abroad. We did all kinds of jobs to make it through
college. And I have a strong believed that people at home will take those
kinds of job if the moneys is worth it. From my opinion, this are the kind of
things that would our country to be self-sufficient. It is rather
dissappointing that most of our leaders don't think this way. We cannot rely
on donors for the rest of our lives.
I would take you, yourself as an example. You proved to your family that you
are determined enough to take over the business that you are doing, and it did
work and there are countless number of us out there who are determined like
you. So I do not see a reason why we can't do it.
I remebered when PDOIS use to instill positive thinking like this to the
youths, lot of them don't want to listen. No country would have a sound
economy without being self-reliant. The money that we spend in so-called
independence celebration should all be geared towards things like that. Could
you imagine all the money we spent in those so called independence ever since I
was born. And the result is that we are more dependent today than we have ever
been. The new government should gear their thinking towards those directions
than coming up with another means of lavish spendings like the one they had
last year, for their first anniversary of take over from Jawara regime.
I hope we can all think along this line of developing Gambia rather than
thinking that we can get things that develop countries have.
I work for Intel Corp., and we make 90 percent of all the computer processors
today. But I tell you it took 25 years for the computing industries to get to
where we are today. And it doesn't start with Pentium pro or Klamath, it
started with following the basics steps of development.
I hope we will all play the little we can in developing Gambia.
With respect......Pa-Abdou Barrow
Albuquerque
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 11:16:06 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Member list
Message-ID: <19970208101440.AAA22236@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Here is the current list of the members of Gambia-l.
Please send your private mails outside the list because we are not
interested in reading private mails. I know this has been said
before but it is meant to remind those who keep on sending private
mails throuhg list.
Peace!
Momodou Camara
******************************************************
***
*** gambia-l@u.washington.edu: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
***
*** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996
--- The current list settings are as follows:
PRIVATE: subscriptions controlled by gambia-l@u.washington.ed ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us sarian.loum@eng.sun.com gndow@auc.edu gndow@spelman.edu sarian@osmosys.incog.com sarian@ns momodou.camara@post3.t
USER NAME REQUIRED TO SUBSCRIBE: yes.
SUBSCRIPTION CONFIRMATION: not required.
UNSUBSCRIPTION CONFIRMATION: not required.
ALTERNATE ADDRESS COMMANDS: not allowed.
SEND: open to subscribers and owners only.
VISIBLE: the list shows up in listings.
PUBLISHED: the list is visible worldwide.
ARCHIVE: digests are archived in the gambia-l archive.
File spec is gambia-l.log%y%m%w
STATS: open to owners only.
REVIEW: open to owners only.
ARCHIVES: available to subscribers and owners only.
UNMODERATED: postings not controlled.
DIGEST: digests distributed weekly at 00:01 on Sundays
MESSAGE-LIMIT: max number of daily postings is 200.
FORWARD-REJECTS: no; all listproc-generated errors sent to sender.
REPLY-TO-LIST
AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS: no.
KEEP-RESENT-LINES: yes; Resent- header lines preserved.
SET-DISABLE: disabled SET options for non-owners are: conceal yes
DELIVERY-ERRORS: non-delivery reports are sent to tloum@u.washington.edu
REFLECTOR: no; To: and Cc: header lines converted to X-To: and X-Cc:.
OWNERS: tloum@u.washington.edu at137@columbia.edu
--- Here is the current list of non-concealed subscribers:
0702fk@jtp.brock.dk Fatou khan
100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne
101346.15@CompuServe.COM L K
101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko
101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO
106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba
73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara
75523.3247@compuserve.com Muhammed B Jawara
76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary
9210077@talabah.iiu.my SENESSIE (SANUSI) TURAY
9220373@talabah.iiu.my SERIGNE MAMADOU KA
9320060@talabah.iiu.my Isatou Sarr
9320083@talabah.iiu.my SALOUM MALANG
9540008@talabah.iiu.my MARIE SAINE
964njie@alpha.nlu.edu Omar Njie
ABALM@aol.com Aba Sanneh
ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow
Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba
aceesay@wam.umd.edu Alieu Ceesay
Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba
AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne
ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us Amadou Janneh
ajarra@aol.com Abdoulie Jarra
al@orgear.com Alagie Mballow
ALFALL@papl.com Amadou Faal
ALIAS431@aol.com Muhammed Ceesay
alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons
amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof
asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Asbjcrn Nordam
asirleaf@music.transy.edu Ansumana Sirleaf'
at137@columbia.edu ABDOU
b.s.saho@sussex.ac.uk Bala Saho
b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta
ba-musa.ceesay@oslo.norad.telemax.no Ba Musa Ceesay
badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie
BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang
beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey
bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie
binta@iuj.ac.jp Lamin Drammeh
Bitt9682@udc.edu James Bittaye
BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang
blyons@aed.aed.org Bayard Lyons
Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum
Bukary@aol.com Cherno Gaye
ceesayk@acs.bu.edu Kemo Ceesay
CEESAY_SOFFIE@EMS.PRC.COM Soffie B Ceesay
cen6mtw@ECU-01.NOVELL.LEEDS.AC.UK Mam Tut Wadda
chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe
C_JAGNE@tuna.stmarys.ca Cherno Waka Jagne
D.N.Williams@gcal.ac.uk Dede Williams
dceesay@aol.com Dawada Ceesay
dott@aed.org Dana Ott
dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott
E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk Idirissa Sissoho
ecaraban@sn.no Jean Philippe Badiane
ederisa@aol.com Ederisa Jallow
ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow
emdennis@ix.netcom.com Emery Dennis
et121179@student.uq.edu.au Mustapha Jallow
faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal
FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang
FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA
foxwell@globalxs.nl Chris Foxwell
FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu Fatima Phall
francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com Francis Njie
francis_njie@swissbank.com Francis Njie
gajigoo@wabash.edu Ousman Gajigo
gamembdc@primanet.com Julianna Baldeh
garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson
gdiallo@dk-online.dk Garba Diallo
gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu Greg Fegan
gndow@spelman.edu LatJor Ndow
gs01bkk@panther.gsu.edu Bekaye Keita
gs01fnn@panther.gsu.edu Fatou Njie
gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu Aaron Kofi Aboagye
GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh
GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton
HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad
HMBYE@aol.com Habib Mbye
isatou@glue.umd.edu Isata Secka
isatoub@student.umass.edu Isatou Bojang
J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye
jacka@netwalk.com S S JACK
JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Musa Jawara
jj.17@aof-kbh.dk Jainum Jatta
jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Jattu Kah
jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally
Kaba@earthlink.net Kaba Colley
kaiisa@hs.nki.no Isatou B Kaira
KBadjie338@aol.com kawsu badjie
Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay
klumpp@kar.dec.com Anrea Klumpp
kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh
kosarsar@scn.org Deeqa Kosar
krubally@ix.netcom.com Saul/April Krubally
ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang
KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray
l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY
LABojang@aol.com L.A. Bojang
latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas
Laye_gmb@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang
LEY5MC1@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk Momodou Ceesay
liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh
Linguere@aol.com Leo Ndow
mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue
MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay
Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane
mamarie@ix.netcom.com Jean Roberts
MANSALA@aol.com Modou Kolley
marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA Alhagi Marong
masada@octonline.com Lamin Camara
Mbk007@aol.com Baba Krubally
MBMARONG@STUDENTS.WISC.EDU MARONG MOSTAFA B.
mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay
mcham@cldc.howard.edu Mbye Cham
Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu Mariama Darbo
mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU Dr Momodou N. Darboe
MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana
mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow
mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow
Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara
mkah@ix.netcom.com Muhamed Kah
MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra
mloum@chat.carleton.ca Modu Loum
mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng
mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng
modu@u.washington.edu Modou Mbowe
momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara
momodou.jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no Momodou Jobarteh
momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara
momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh
msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh
ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Numukunda
ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh
nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal
njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Ndey Marie Njie
njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie
nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh
nyang@cldc.howard.edu Sulayman Nyang
O.Diarra@E-Eng.hull.ac.uk Omady Diarra
O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk Omar Mbai
OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr
ojah@students.wisc.edu Omar Jah
OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW
Olafia@online.no Omar S. Saho
omar3@afrodite.hibu.no Omar Gaye 3da
P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai
P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai
p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye
pamodou@aol.com Pa Modou Njie
paomar@iglou.com Mambuna Bojang
perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes
Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna
proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor
ReneNjie@easyinternet.ca Rene Njie
roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts
S.A.N'Dow@icsl.ac.uk Saidou Ndow
saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca Madiba Saidy
salieu@wam.umd.edu Charles Njie
salifuj@aol.com Sal Jallow
sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy
sarian.loum@eng.sun.com Sarian Loum
sarian@osmosys.incog.com Sarian Loum
secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka
seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty
silla@unfpa.org Balla Silla
tgrotnes@online.no Torstein Grotnes
thor.hasle@icl.no Thor Hasle
Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen
tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com Tijan Foon
tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum
touray1@aol.com Lamin Touray
Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray
TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy
TSALLAH@worldbank.org Tijan Sallah
umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara
utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult
vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser
vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell
Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu Adama Kah
wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda
wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS
Y.Touray@e-eng.hull.ac.uk Yusupha Touray
YAHYAD@aol.com Yahya Darboe
YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs Seedy Ceesay
ydarboe@sisna.com Yahya B Darboe
yher@u.washington.edu Ylva Hernlund
yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu YAYA JALLOW
YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie Jeng
Total number of subscribers: 189 (189 shown here)
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 97 04:49:39 PST
From: "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" <ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION
Message-ID: <9702081249.utk23431@RR5.intel.com>
I recently notice arguments on the net about simple issues like grammar,
English for that matter. The recent of which was about a fellow in Norway.
It is very immature to ponder on issues like that. The purpose of any
communication is understanding, so why talk about irrelevant issue like that
when we have work to do.
We need to stop being narrow minded and start thinking in a broader view. For
instance if you can speak or write English well, know that the fellow in Norway
can speak or write far better than you in the Norge. There is no need in
mentioning names here. People who are responsible for this knew themselves, so
we need to respect the fact of individual difference.
Or might we need to sent some people to take basic classes like EFFECTIVE
COMMUNICATION, which states that and I quote "the purpose of communication is
understanding".
I hope we will respect others who resides in non-english speaking countries.
Respect.......Pa-Abdou Barrow
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 10:16:58 -0500 (EST)
From: Mbk007@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!
Message-ID: <970208101657_-1676756565@emout19.mail.aol.com>
SAME TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY BROTHER -MAN.
PEACE ON EARTH
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 15:44:50 -0500 (EST)
From: ABALM@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <970208154449_-2077962913@emout10.mail.aol.com>
HI Pa Abdou,
Welcome to Gambia-1.I talk to Demba and he said Hi.
abba
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 16:31:14 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Hanging Out with a Murderer
Message-ID: <9702082131.AA36984@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Mr. Lamin Touray,
You deserved to be commended for you efforts. Not only did you show
initiative to find out about the situation by calling New York, but you
also assisted by alerting the officials.
I wish a tragedy like this would never happen. It's very sad indeed!
BTW, does any one know the name of the victim lady? Some of us might know
her or her family members.
MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 16:15:42 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!
Message-ID: <199702082115.QAA24446@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Thanks Pa-Mambuna. Eid Mukarak to you all.
malanding
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 20:11:43 -0600
From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Diversity Visa Lottery
Message-ID: <199702090215.UAA16474@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Jatou Kah, you wrote:
> would be grateful if you provide me with detailed information about the
> diversity lottery, dozens of people have asked me about it. DR Janneh
> noticed you have changed your number . please get in touch I have a
> message for you from fatou MRS Jammeh my no. is 202 4633599.
To: Jatou Kah and all those interested
Diversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)
====================================
The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) will
begin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.
Any entries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.
Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:
Canada, China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, Dominican
Republic, El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South
Korea, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories.
(Persons born in Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)
If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on how to
enter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department of State's
Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name and
address. You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill
(callers must be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed to
you within three business days. If you are overseas, please contact the
nearest U.S. embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.
=======================================================================
SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION
========================================================================
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
DEPARTMENT OF STATE
[Public Notice 2474]
Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the Diversity
Immigrant (DV-98) Visa Program
ACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourth
year of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
This public notice provides information on the procedures for
obtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visas
to be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. This
notice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections
201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration and
Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).
Readers should note that the Department published amendments to its
regulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,
1996. [61 FR 1523.]
Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas To
Be Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998
Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the
Immigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effective
for Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of
55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons from
countries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.
The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will be
held from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. This
will give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ample
time to mail in an entry.
How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?
The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. A
greater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lower
immigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,
however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas by
natives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their Fiscal
Year 1998 allotments are:
Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africa
and adjacent islands.
Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainland
and Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (Hong
Kong is eligible).
Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain
(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (Northern
Ireland is eligible).
North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country this
year; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)
Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,
and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.
South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includes
all countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,
Jamaica, and Mexico.
Who Is Eligible?
``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.
``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the United
States has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last five
fiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, or
family or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Each
year the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family and
employment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscal
years to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annual
diversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and therefore
ineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, The
Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependent
territories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,
Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.
Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply for
this year's lottery.
What Are the Requirements?
In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants must
either (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) within
the past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupation
that requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA
203(c)(2).
There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed to
enter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the English
alphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:
1. Applicant's Full Name
Last Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name
(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)
Example: Public, George Quincy
2. Applicant's Date and Place of Birth
Date of birth: Day, Month, Year
Example: 15 November 1961
Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, Country
Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany
Please use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,
Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use at
the time of birth.
3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and Minor
Children, if Any
The spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-
98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain a
visa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21
years of age and unmarried.
Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivative
status.
4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if Possible
The mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be to
that address that the notification letter for the persons who are
registered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.
5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth
6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the Principal
Applicant
The applicant's name must be printed across the back of the
photograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application with
clear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam the
mail processing equipment.)
7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the Entry
The applicant must sign the entry using his or her normal
signature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted by
the applicant or someone else.
(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs to
submit a signature and photograph.)
This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one of
six postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must use
the correct postal zip code designated for their native region (see
addresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter or
business-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,
and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the English
alphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards are
not acceptable.
Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during the
registration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualify
individuals from registration for this program. See INA
204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specified
registration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entries
sent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.
All mail received during the registration period will be individually
numbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardless
of time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will be
registered and then notified as specified below.
Where Should Entries Be Sent?
Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Code
for Each Region.
Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USA
South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,
National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USA
Europe: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USA
Africa: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USA
Oceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USA
North America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH
00215, USA
Is It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?
The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up to
the applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can be
completed without assistance following these simple instructions.
However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is their
choice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultants
assisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.
Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitant
rates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is made
at random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances of
being chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service that
claims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something it
cannot deliver.
Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company or
consultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish to
contact their local consumer affairs office or the National Fraud
Information Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.
Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints against
businesses in the United States.
How Will Winners Be Notified?
Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified by
mail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.
Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrant
visa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV case
processing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visa
application process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.
law to be issued a visa.
Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automatically
guarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,
because the number of entries selected and registered is greater than
the number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,
therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applications
quickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program for
Fiscal Year 1998 will end.
Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?
The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is also
available 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by calling
the Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-
8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear some
basic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to provide
their name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed to
them. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.
embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.
Mary A. Ryan,
Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.
[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]
BILLING CODE 4710-06-P
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Regards,
Moe S Jallow
==============================================================================
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 23:53:51 -0500
From: mbk007@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: postcards
Message-ID: <199702090453.UAA19833@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Hi! A Kodak Picture This multimedia e-mail message from M.B.Krubally
is waiting for you at
http://www.kodak.com/digitalImaging/pictureThis/temp_cgi/3115643.html
Please pick it up within 2 weeks.
Note: To pick up your message, please be sure to enter the URL address
and the password (if any) exactly as shown. Be particularly careful with capital
and lower-case letters. Some mail systems let you connect by clicking
on the URL. If this method doesn't work, just enter the URL manually.
For more information on sending and receiving Picture This cards,
check out:
http://www.kodak.com/digitalImaging/pictureThis/picThisFAQ.shtml
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 54
*************************
