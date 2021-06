Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Labour researchers say that although at workplaces, many women

are killed as a result of robbery or other crimes, it is alarming

to note that at least one-fifth of them are attacked by their

former or current husbands or boyfriends. According to a 1996

Labour Department statistical report, almost half the women

workers killed belonged to socially and economically marginalised

communities.



According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), a

woman is beaten every 15 seconds by her partner and it happens at

some time in 25-35 percent of U.S. homes. The FBI says 4, 000

women die from such abuse every year.



Researchers say that women continue to be more vulnerable than

their male colleagues at work to attacks by people with whom they

have been intimate. According to a survey conducted by the U.S.

Department of Justice in 1994, compared to men, women experience

over 10 times as many incidents of domestic violence.



Under increasing pressure from human rights groups, the Bill

Clinton administration passed a new law to curb domestic violence

in 1995. The law, known as the 'Violence Against Women Act',

empowers legal authorities to take strict actions against

offenders, but women's rights advocates say its implementation is

still far from effective.



''It's true that they (the government) have taken some positive

steps, but not to the level they should be,'' says Linda Posouszny

of the Centre for Women's Global Leadership, a non-profit

international women's rights advocacy group. ''They just make

promises, but ours is a constant struggle. We will keep it going

until we see a complete elimination of violence against women.''



The most regrettable aspect of the workplace violence is the

role of the police, says Posouszny. Citing a U.S. Department of

Justice study, she says that throughout the United States, the

police are ''more likely to respond within five minutes if an

offender is a stranger than if an offender is known to the female

victim.'' (END/IPS/HR/YJC/97))





Origin: Washington/UNITED STATES/



----





[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)



All rights reserved





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 15:46:49 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'

Subject: RE: 'Portrait of an imagined session'

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr. K. Touray, I=B4m often told that we danes has the same kind of =

humour

than you gambians. Maybe that=B4s why I like and fully understand the

"message", but it=B4s given in a form that call for a smile, and I love

that form. Asbj=F8rn



>----------

>From:

>Sent: 1. February 1997 22.11

>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: 'Portrait of an imagined session'

>

>Here is an account of a thought that occured to me recently. Of course =

none

>of the events i recount actually happened but i figured the graceful =

members

>of this wonderful list would allow me to take them on journey that is =

part

>fantasy and part reality most of us yearn. It begins with the President

>welcoming members of his inner circle at a recent strategy session:

>

>' Gentlemen good evening and thank you for coming on such short notice. =



>



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 18:13:18 +-100

From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <

To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Senegal-Crash

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC1134.D81A38E0"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BC1134.D81A38E0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<Picture: Panafrican News Agency>



News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports | =

Africa Press Review=20





Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =

rights reserved.=20

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =

=20







02 Feb 97 - Senegal-Crash







Plane Crash Kills 23 In Eastern Senegal







DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese authorities have confirmed that 23 =

people, including the son of Guinea-Bissau's President, were killed in a =

plane crash that occured on Saturday at Tambacounda in the country's =

east.=20



Reporting the death toll Sunday, the Senegalese News Agency said that 29 =

other passengers, most of them French tourists, sustained injuries when =

plane crashed shortly after take off from Tambacounda airport, 467 km =

east of Dakar, the capital.=20



The plane, owned by Senegal Air company, crashed at around 2.30 GMT on =

Saturday, a few seconds after take-off, the news agency reported, =

quoting official sources in Dakar.=20



It said those killed were French tourists who had been on a hunting =

party in the game-rich Tambacounda region, as well as the plane's three =

member-crew -- two Senegalese and the son of President Joao Bernardo =

Nino Vieira.=20



Those who suffered injuries were taken to Tambaounda regional hospital =

for preliminary medical care. Those with severe burns were later in the =

night transferred to Dakar aboard Senegalese and French military =

aircraft. They have been admitted in several hospitals in the Senegalese =

capital.=20



The Senegalese government has set up a commission of enquiry to =

determine the causes of the crash.=20



According to some survivers, one of the plane's engines stopped =

suddenly, tilting the plane on one side, before crashing at the end of =

the runway. The plane broke into two and immediately caught fire.=20



Most of those who survivers were at the rear of the plane and escaped =

through the shattered cabin.=20



Another plane crashed near Mbour, 83 km from Dakar in May 1995, killing =

two people.=20

------------------------------------------------------------------------









AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 02 Feb 1996 11:56:34 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Greetings.....

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:

>=20

> Beloved brothers and sisters:

>=20

> It feels great once again to be able to read interesting

> articles from Gambia-l. I don't have much to say, but I would like to

> plea to some folks to cool down a bit. The purpose of the list is to

> discuss ideas. If one of my ideas/suggestions don't comply with Jonh's,

> it does not mean that I should "always" condemn John's. There will be

> times when John has a very sound idea, so regardless of whether John

> surported or criticized my previous posting, I should not judge John

> based on his position about what I said before. This might just be my

> personal understanding of some responses I've been reading, so do

> forgive me if I happen to misunderstand. May be I 've been out too long

> ...oops.

> However, I do believe and know one thing, we are all working fo=

r

> a common goal - to make Africa and for that matter Gambia a better plac=

e

> to live. I therefore pray to Allah, the omnipotent, to make our

> aspirations come true. Tombong, please calm down. You are at the

> forefront of our nation, so you should be able to accept blows without

> retaliating. You are doing a terrific job for providng current info.

> keep it up. Dr. King said, "AN EYE FOR EYE LEAVES EVERYONE BLIND",so

> allow us to criticize and doubt your gov't., we might just be your

> reality checks.

>=20

> Happy Ramadan to you all,

> PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG.





Mr.Bojang!!

Good points there!! Keep up the good work down there!!



Regards Basss!!



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 02 Feb 1996 22:02:36 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- Nkoyo!



First of all,its a rule here(rule no.4),if I can recall

correctly,that if you write a piece,you should sign it.Secondly,it helps

me personally,because if you are someone like Anna Secka,who has written

quite a number of times on this list,I can just go back to my archive

and brouse very quickly almost everything she has said from the very

first day that I joined the list.That way,my response to that person

would be fair and appropriate to both the person I am responding to,and

to myself.so,while declaring outhorship for the piece you authored is

not as little a 'detail' as you claimed,being swayed or not being swayed

belongs to an entirely different category,namely how strong your

arguments are,and how factually they are related to the present and past

Gambian realities.So,yes,you are right in saying that every piece

written on this list belongs to everybody else,but,equally,its the right=20

of each person on this list to know the person he or she is talking

to.The fact that you are perennially plagued by the "old habbit" of

sending letters to people everywhere without telling them who you

are,and the fact you cannot comprehend how writing your

name at the end of the articles you write can be connected to the issues

being discussed,cannot and should not be a justifiable excuse here on

the

mother of all free media.Simply put,this medium here is one of NEW

HABITS and not Old ONES.



Now,turning to what you had to say in response to my piece,I have no

problems

whatsoever with someone SCEPTICAL.If anyone on this planet should and

must be sceptical

about politics,it is the Gambian.It is one thing to be Cheated for three

decades,but to be cheated that long and be conditioned to love being

cheated and to believe that you and the place you are in are the finest

things on this planet;now,that is a tough one! It reminds me only of

what the French Master,CAMUS taught the world a long time ago that when

oppression persists for a very long time,there is this frightening risk

of a LOVE BOND developing between the oppressor and his victim.So,now

that that era of nighmarish slumber is over and the shroud that used

to prevent us from thinking straight and properly under the Jawara

Era removed,thanks to the Jammeh revloution,I am not at all surprised at

the almost explosive nature of the resentment

directed against whoever holds power in the Gambia,not only that,there

is a part of me that shows a sympathetic understanding for such emotions

given the magnitude of rot and gloom that prevailed under the former

regime.

But having said that,I must hasten to separate those who,after an

involuntary=20

reaction to a nightmarish experience,get back their sanity soon enough

to realise

that when you pour water halfway through the glass,it is equally valid

to describe it as half full or half empty from those people

who are somewhat pathologically inclined to deny the possibility of any

positive interpretation of the phenomenon.



One of the things that George Orwell has taught us about Revolutions is

that NO TWO REVOLUTIONS are alike either in their success or failure,and

that some Revolutions achieve more of their ideal aims than others,and

that it is the moral responsiblity of every well-informed,sane adult to

judge between them and support those in which there is a PREPONDERANCE

OF GOOD.So,there you are! If you very sincerely and honestly believe

that

Gambia is really worse off than it used to be under the old regime,then

there

is nothing anybody could do or say on this list that would be of any

help to=20

you.But if you are just genuinely concerned,as many Gambians are,then I

cannot

have any problem whatsoever with your SCEPTICISM.But being a SCEPTIC is

one thing

and being a DOUBTING THOMAS is something else altogether .Because

scepticism comes from=20

the Greek Word SKEPTIKOS, which means an open minded person who always

wants to CONSIDER All The Evidence,as for the Doubting Thomas, he/she is

a person obsessed with only those pieces of evidence that reinforces

his/her own fears and prejudices.In other words,that type of person is

capable of seeing only the individual trees,and can neither comprehend

nor appreciate the beauty of the forest in its entirety.



So,NKOYO,as you can see,you really have a choice here.You can either

choose to be a real SCEPTIC,which is very important for all

Democracies,particularly our fledgeling one.Or you can choose to be a

DOUBTING THOMAS.And if you choose to be the former,you would then be

best advised to Read K.TOURAY'S 'Portrait Of Imagined Session' in which

he calmly and almost ruthlessly looked at BOTH SIDES OF THE ARGUMENT.But

if you choose to be the latter,then your choice for reading would be

much closer home,namely the RAVING and RANTING Paragraphs you sent me as

a reponse,which,by the way,I could not have recognized as directed to me

had it not been for my family name written at the initial line -

paragraphs filled with only screaming and shouting,wild

allegations,irresponsible reductionisms and frightening

generalisations.And

these behavoral patterns,if I recall correctly,are exactly the kinds of

behaviour

that my philosopy Professor once told me should not be a character trait

of a REAL

SCEPTIC.Because SCEPTICISM is basically the science of truth.And nothing

can be further from the truth than the NEGATIVISTIC PICTURE you painted

of the Gambian Revolution,all of which boils down to some people's

propensity to be economical with the TRUTH.So, perhaps reading what the

new Gambian subcriber,OMAR F.MBAI had to say about the science

of the truth would have some soothing effect on our minds next time we

want to assess the situation back home:-



" Secondly, about the perpetual problems in our beloved Country the

Gambia, I personally believe and I'm sure you'll acquisce with me

that we fellow Gambians don't know the importance of one very

significant WORD------------ THE TRUTH!!!!!!

This is what I have to say about the TRUTH.

GOOD IN CONFORMITY WITH TRUTH IS JUSTICE

JUSTICE IS THE PRACTICE OF REASON

REASON IS THE WORD OF REALITY

REALITY IS THE SCIENCE OF TRUTH

TRUTH IS THE IDENTITY OF IDEA AND BEING.

> =20

> =20

> Regards Basss!! =

=

=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 02 Feb 1997 14:20:09 -0500

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Well said Latir. This is what I was talking about in my last posting.

People need not to attack one another personally.



GOD BLESS!



Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:

>

> Abdou,

>

> Come on now! This is a bit too personal for this forum.

> > Mr. Saidy,

> > Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same

> > sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by

> > the American government

>

> If you have something to say to Mr. Saidy, or anyone for that matter, just let them know directly or keep it to yourself. The last thing we

need here is a bar

>

> Just take it easy ma man.;-)

>

> Peace.

>

> Lat

>

> P.S. I hope this isn't the beginning of all out personal attacks list-wide! I urge others to show restraint and keep the discussion

healthy. :-)



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 17:01:18 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: attaching files

Message-ID: <



Hello Mr. Bassssssss !



I dont know if you realize that some people do not have fast computers,

modems or a lot of memory. So when you reply and attach previous files to

just make a little comment on the end, it takes so long to load the file ,

just to read what already has been shown sometimes as much as 5 times. Maybe

you could just refer to the subject instead of attaching the files. your

consideration will be appreciated.





thanks

ABBA



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 17:40:57 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: attaching files

Message-ID: <



Tony ,



Mr Cherno gaye would like to be subscribed to the list...his address is

Bukary@aol.com

I appreciate your efforts.



Thanks



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 21:03:27 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



Hi



Cherno Gaye has been added to the list. Welcome Cherno, and please send in your intro to the list.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 10:39:08 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: Postal service, practical advise

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Friends, can anyone of you maybe explain to me, why it=B4s only possible

to send parcels up to 10 kilogrammes to the Gambia. 4-6 times a year I

parcel different things to my friends in the Gambia, and up till

december I had never heard of the above mentionned limit, so I posted a

parcel weight 28 Kilo. It came back saying that only 10 Kilos was

alloved. That costs me a lot of money because now it became 3 parcels

instead of one, and there is a ground-price for a parcel DKr. 80, and

then 16 DKr. pr. Kilo. Instead of 80 + 28 x 16 =3D DKr. 528,- it cost me =

3

x 80 + 30 x 16 =3D DKr. 720.

And sometimes I even have to send money ahead, because of taxation, when

my parcel arrives, and my gambian friends has no money to pay the tax.

The things is mainly books og materials for their studies, because there

is no books avaible in The Gambia (which I have to buy from London,

f.ex. latest something from City and Guilds of London Institutes). And

sometimes it is footballs, shirts and shorts for some villages and

schools, which I "sponsor" that way. If any of you has a better way or

can give me some ideas or advices how to do this, I will be very

thankfull.

Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 12:04:13 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Sarian

I am enquiring about if you are the very Sarian Loum Of 1 Brown Street.

Aunty Maggie is a Grand Mother tome. And your broteher J. C. Loum is my

close and intimate friend. If you are the very Sarian vcan you please

forward mey E. Mail and address to JC



Work Address: HOME ADDRESS

OMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT OMAR S. SAHO

ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SVERDRUPSGT. 24B

DEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIV N-0559 OSLO

POSTUTTAK GRONLAND PK NORWAY

N-0133 OSLO TEL: + 47 22 71 94 84

NORWAY

TEL: + 47 22 08 29 50

TEL: + 47 22 08 29 64 DIRECT LINE

FAX: + 47 22 08 29 90





At 21:03 02.02.97 -0800, you wrote:

>Hi

>

>Cherno Gaye has been added to the list. Welcome Cherno, and please send in

your intro to the list.

>

>Sarian

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 08:16:45 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: New Member-Intro

Message-ID: <



Hi,

My name is CHERNO GAYE. I am from Serrekunda, The Gambia. I came to The

United States in 1978 and attended Seton College and Hofstra University in

New York. I am currently the C.E.O. and General Manager of Shop Smart

Magazine, a division of Lulu Publications.

It is certainly a great honor to be a part of this manifestation of

Gambian consciousness, under the auspices of The University of Washington.





Cherno

Gaye



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 08:27:39 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: just a tip

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=



Consumer:

When people ask me about buying a computer for home, I usually respond

with, "How much are you willing to spend?" and/or "What are you planning

to use it for?" Then I either say "Now's a good time to buy because..."

or "Wait a while for..."

A response, usually is, "Why should I wait? What's coming up?"

So I'll give a somewhat brief description of what I have read coming up

in the world of IBM PC Compatibles. No offense to Mac fans, but from

what I hear Apple is planning, this is the beginning of the end for

Macintoshes as we know them. If this gets a little confusing, things

will begin to clear up as the year progresses and the hype heats up.

The following is a tentative timeline of what's been released and what

will be released from Intel:



Currently:

Pentium (P5) - Has been around for over two years, and capable for most

business applications. Best incarnations are the ones with a 66MHz bus

speed (multiples of 66): Pentium 100, Pentium 133, Pentium 166, and

Pentium 200. 60 MHz bus speeds (multiples of 60) are not only slower

but are inferior in design (90, 120, 150).



Pentium Pro (P6) - If you use Windows NT, it runs best on a Pentium Pro.

Contrapositively, if you have a Pentium Pro machine, don't run any

other operating system except Windows NT. Windows 95 actually runs

slower on a P6 than a P5 machine! This machine will be dead before it

ever became popular (see below).



Pentium MMX (P55) - You've heard the hype and the reality. If you have

to get a new system now, get this. If you want to upgrade an old

Pentium, don't bother. Either way, the classic Pentium should NOT be

your NEXT computer.



Coming up:

Pentium Pro MMX (Klamath) - Klamath is due out in the spring of 1997 and

will be running at clock speeds of 233 MHz and 266 MHz (but still only

66 MHz bus speed). This is a cheaper CPU to produce, as well as a

better overall performer than the classic Pentium Pro. Like the Pentium

MMX, Klamath will render Pentium Pro's obsolete, because it and all CPUs

that follow will have MMX. This is also the beginning of a new era of

CPUs from Intel. No longer will they be shipped as chips, but instead

as cards.



Tillamook - Expected to be the final release of the P5 chip, due 4th

quarter of 1997. This Pentium will run at a clock speed of 233 MHz (66

MHz bus) and will be implemented in notebook computers also.



Deschutes - Due out by the end of 1997, Deschutes will run at 300 MHz

(75MHz bus speed) and 333 MHz (83 MHz bus speed). With the improved

internal bus speed, performance increases will be even more than what is

shown on the surface (clock speeds 300 and 333). This will also change

the industry in two ways: SDRAM will be the standard memory for these

machines, doing away with DRAM and EDO DRAM (more on memory at a later

date). This will also be the first Pentium Pro CPU to be used in

notebook computers.



Pentium Pro MMX-2 (Katmai) - Due in the first half of 1998, Katmai will

include a set of additions to the now infamous MMX instruction set for

CPUs. Essentially, the same as Deschutes except this time "noticeable"

increases in multimedia performances. Again, according to Intel, MMX

does not stand for Multimedia Extensions!



Willamette (P68) - Due out in the second half of 1998, this is the last

incarnation of the Pentium Pro (and it's only a year and a half away).

This CPU will run at clock speeds between 333 and 400 MHz, and sport a

huge 100 MHz bus speed! Like the classic Pentium, Willamette will

probably be the CPU of choice for a relatively long time after it's

release (2 years or so).



Merced (P7) - Due out late 1998, the Merced will be a whole different

machine. Instead of the 32-bit architecture of the previous CPUs, this

will have a 64-bit architecture. Intel, HP, and Microsoft are moving

their respective resources and technologies toward the direction Merced.

Initially, it will be used mainly for servers, so don't expect a P7 to

be on your desktop anytime soon.



So as you can see the technology for IBM PC compatible machines are

moving at a relatively speedy pace now. At no time in the past has

Intel made as drastic changes at as fast a pace as they will in the next

two years. And that's just the CPUs...



The following are the less expensive (and often better performing) Intel

clone CPUs and what Intel CPU they are equivalent to:

Cyrix 6x86 and 6x86L (currently available)- Pentium

Cyrix M2 (2nd quarter 1997)- Klamath

AMD K5 (currently available)- Pentium

AMD K6 (2nd quarter 1997)- Klamath



Bottom Line: If you have a Pentium 90 level computer or above and

"enough" memory, you're going to be safe with your business applications

well into 1999 (It's the games and the multimedia apps that constantly

push the industry limits). Pentium MMX is the way to go until that

time, if you're not demanding. Once Willamette settles into reasonable

prices, that will probably be the next machine to sustain a long level

of relevance.



Till next time.

P.S. I WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO MY MAIL 'TIL FRIDAY.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 03 Feb 1996 18:26:11 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: RE: GAMBIA'S HEALTH SITUATION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.SAHO!!

Thanks very much we are very grateful to have you with

us here.Your these thoughts on the Health Situation back home have been

most instructive.We would appreciate it very much if you could from time

to time share with us your thoughts,esp. in your area of expertise.



Again that was great,and THANK YOU VERY MUCH !!



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 09:50:14 -0800 (PST)

From: Debbie Proctor <

To:

Subject: "What a Shocker"

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





In response to the message forwarded regarding the person who participated

in "The Road that Led to Freedom" on Martin Luther King Day. I deleted the

message, The person was shocked to find that Blacks in the US needed a

special right to vote.



While I remembered some of the US Constitution, this message brought great

dismay so I went to the Library this weekend to find out what this person

was talking about. Once again, people are not getting all their facts

straight. Hence, a brief lesson on the US> Constitution:



The 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution call for the

emancipation of Slavery in December of 1865. Word did not reach certain

parts of the South such as Texas, thus requiring traveling word of mouth,

which took until June of the following year to reach throughout. Thus the

Junetenth celebration, observed by many Blacks today.



To make it very clear



The 14th Amendment 1866 was written and passed giving all races the

right to vote.



Since age came into question



The 18th Amendment 1868 was written stating anyone 18 years of age or

older and a citizen of the United States the right to vote.



During the lst world war, with the absence of men, women started in the

work force and marched to win their right, thus



The 19th Amendment 1920 was written giving Women the right to vote.



So you see the 13th, 14th, 18th, and 19th Amendments cover not only Black

but all citizens of the US the right to vote.



The problems came in enforcing the constitution, just because we had the

right didn't mean we had access. In some parts of the country every

obstacle was put in our way or polling stations were only located in the

white areas where blacks were not allowed to go.



Guard dogs were stationed in some cases outside the polling stations or

whites created a test that was meant for only whites to be able to pass.

Thus the 1965 Voting Rights Act signed by President Johnson which forces

the federal government to ensure blacks could get to the polls in the

southern states. In 1970 after seeing there were still some rural areas

in midwestern and western states, Congress expanded this act to encompass

those states, which then President Reagan signed. In 20-07 Congress will

review this Act and if there are still problems facing its citizens from

access to vote it will be readdress, if not the Act will be left as is,

with no further modifications.



To amend or add a amendment to the US Constitution it must be past by 2/3

of the 50 states.





++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 12:15:42 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <9702031815.AA00712@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Latir, I beg to differ...



For what it is worth, Tombong Saidy is a public official and for that matter

should be subject to personal scrutiny as all other public officials are.

Revealing his character on this forum makes absolute sense when one considers

that he is the spokesperson (at least on gambia-l) for the current regime.



Indeed, his role becomes suspect even to the most naive when one considers his

criminal record in the US.



The list should certainly not serve as a protective cocoon for our

politicians, especially for those of questionable character. That would be

contrary to all notions of democracy, especially on the 'Net...



- Francis







Begin forwarded message:



Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 23:40:00 -0800 (PST)

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

X-Mailer: FPRetail Version 5.00a

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Abdou,



Come on now! This is a bit too personal for this forum.

> Mr. Saidy,

> Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same

> sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by

> the American government



If you have something to say to Mr. Saidy, or anyone for that matter, just let

them know directly or keep it to yourself. The last thing we need here is a

barrage of personal attacks. For one one it turns people off and secondly

others will not take you as seriously as you deserve. Since I've been on this

list I've found your contributions quite positive. This simply isn't

necessary.



Just take it easy ma man.;-)



Peace.



Lat



P.S. I hope this isn't the beginning of all out personal attacks list-wide!

I urge others to show restraint and keep the discussion healthy. :-)









---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 12:29:10 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.

Message-ID: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





>> The addition of two or three good hard working diplomats with the ability

>> write their own statements would be great for the Gambia. There is quite a

>> bit that goes on here in New York. Just about all the countries of the

>> world are represented. The additional staff would free our Amb. of the

>> burden of this committee work and allow him to act like his counterparts of

>> other countries. He could then help move Gambia's foreign policy agenda

>> more effectively working one on one with officials from other countries and

>> the U.N. while at the same time Gambia could be properly represented as an

>> actively participating member of the U.N.

>>

>> Now that we are back to constitutional rule, there must be quite a bit of

>> mending vis a vis our relations with the U.S. I'm sure our Embassy in

>> Washington needs some help too, especially now the next year's budget (i.e.

>> foreign assistance) is going to be deliberated in Congress soon. I'm sure

>> the extra staff could be effectively shared between New York and Washington

>> to move both agenda's forward.





I second remedying the staffing needs of the offices in NY and DC. The need

for a strong presence in NY especially is more crucial now than it probably

ever was...



- Francis









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 15:33:39 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Bass, you wrote:



> So,now

> that that era of nighmarish slumber is over and the shroud that used

> to prevent us from thinking straight and properly under the Jawara

> Era removed,thanks to the Jammeh revloution,I am not at all surprised at

> the almost explosive nature of the resentment

> directed against whoever holds power in the Gambia,not only that,there

> is a part of me that shows a sympathetic understanding for such emotions

> given the magnitude of rot and gloom that prevailed under the former

> regime.





Bass,

For one of the extreme contributors on this list, I must say you are

living dangerously on the edge every time you post a new defensive

message. Since it's hard for you to hit the bull's eye, I feel compelled

to label you inconsistent on your notes. Sometimes you are heard praising

people for no real reasons while other times you are attacking them for

being straight-forward. I am not sure why you have to be hard on someone

who believes differently of your views but you should realize that each of

us has his/her own bias in one direction or another.



As you mentioned, a half-full glass is also a half-empty one, but it also

true that a true follower must not compromise how far UP or DOWN his/her

leader must go before he incurs blame. It will be extremely wise for you

and I to remember that it is possible to go wrong in many ways, but there

is only one way of being right, that is why going wrong is easy, and

going right is difficult. that is also why two wrongs will never make a

right. When face with feelings of insecurity and danger, a person must be

able to show his/her courage. He/she may have many choices to make but in

the end he can only, either exceed his confidence and assume everything is

all right or he can rid himself off fear and accept the path of truth.



Nothing personal.





Ramadhan Karim to all!!!!





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

==============================================================================



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 15:48:04 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: RE: 'Portrait of an imagined session'

Message-ID: <"061CA0C5*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001"





--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





----------

From: GAMBIA-L-owner; KTouray

To: gambia-l

Subject: 'Portrait of an imagined session'

Date: Saturday, February 01, 1997 4:11PM



K. Touray wrote (Note that this an excerpt of Mr. Touray's posting)



> Here is an account of a thought that occured to me recently. Of course none

> of the events i recount actually happened but i figured the graceful members

> of this wonderful list would allow me to take them on journey that is part

> fantasy and part reality most of us yearn...



Karamba,



I must complement you on a well written piece. I suggest that for those

members that have some tie with the APRC government, that this posting

be shared with them for their consideration.



Peace



Amadou Fall



--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001

Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQCJAAAAOTcwMjAxMTYxMTQ0KHUpOTQ4NzEwMDM3KGEpZW1vdXQwMi5tYWls

LmFvbC5jb20dR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBM

HR0dHVJGQy04MjIdR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQCuJQ==



--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 17:18:36 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I don't think that I have been conditioned to oppression in any

way. During the thirty years, I was not impressed with the govt, but

rather disgusted with the level of underdevelopment and corruption.

During the first week of the takeover, I was very impressed with the

manner of the takeover and was its avid supporter, however, events were

able to change my mind, most of which I have already mentioned. I don't

think that the previous regime was better, and I most certainly don't want

it back.

On the same token, in the manner that I scrutinised the previous

govt, I will scrutinise the present one and should I find anything that

displeases or alarms me, I will question it, something you seem to have a

problem with. I did not accept substandard govt then and will not do so

now

Preponderance of Good, ok fair enough. I beg to differ on that

point, and as I have already presented the evidence for my position, would

you please to condescend to offer yours (apart from the infrastructure,

that has already been covered).

I deeply resent you saying that my paragraphs were ranting and raving,

sreaming and shouting (if that is possible on the net). Perhaps you think

I am a madwoman? Were my paragraphs not clear and coherent, did you not

reply to my points, were you not able to understand where I was coming

from? If so, then i don't think that your description is accurate.....

To the question of wild allegations, what do you consider a wild

allegation? Is anything I said unfamiliar to you? Are they not

substantiated by the numerous discussiona each and every single one

generated on the list, some of which you contributed to?

What do you consider an irresponsible reductionism and a frightening

generalisation?

Sceptism is the science of truth, I definitely agree, so please tell me

if I printed any untruths. Determining the truth is what I'm about. Might

I remind you that we still have not received the govt explanation as to

what the funds were doing in a private account. Economical with the

truth? How? Please tell me what part of the picture did I leave out, and

where did I fill it in with untruth?

And finally, you called me a doubting thomas. I could only be so if I

denied the obvious in the face of overwhelming evidence, perhaps seeing

that in your opinion I am blind, YOU could furnish me with irrefutable

evidence.

And just to keep the discussion cordial, please avoid adjectives that

imply negativities, as they arev analogous to personal insults.



Thanx,

N'koyo









------------------------------



Date: Sun, 04 Feb 1996 01:07:50 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: TWO WRONGS = RIGHT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Mr.JALLOW!!

Don't at all worry about being personal with me; I am a great sport!

Benjamin Franklin has taught us that our critics are our best

friends in that they are the ones who help us understand our own

failings.So,I am personally not worried about being criticised and I

would

hope and wish that the same SENTIMENTS exist on the other side.



Before LABELLING me as dangerously on the EDGE,perhaps you should try to

first read

the pieces I did respond to and decide for yourself whether the TONE of

my responses

are not more or less proportionate to those of the pieces that

precipitated them.And

as AN ADVICE,stop repeating JARGONS and CLIQUES and start thinking about

them!! WHO

says Two wrongs don't sometimes MAKE RIGHT?! Else,how could you explain

the fact that

some societies MURDER A MURDERER.To me,its much more dangerous to WRITE

before THINKING

than to defend strongly what you believe in.



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 15:13:56 -0800 (PST)

From: Debbie Proctor <

To:

Subject: Compensation

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Please, does anyone know what The Gambian President legally receives as

salary and compensation for his duties as President??????





++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 04 Feb 1996 03:00:53 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: NKOYO, OLIVE BRANCH!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



NKOYO!!

Your this LATEST is the kind of piece I would have CUT MY RIGHT

ARM just to have the opportunity to respond to.But as a sign of TRUCE

and to demonstrate to you beyond doubt that there was not the slightest

intention on my part to SLIGHT you,I will choose not to reply

this time around.Interestingly,or should I say embarassingly,I didn't

until now realise that you are a woman.Because,even though I am not

sexist in any way,and my wife can confirm that,I nontheless have a

language for GUYS and another for GALS.And my last piece was definitely

meant for a GUY,which I thought you were(Laugh!)



Humour aside,I want to say again that I am PROFOUNDLY SORRY if you felt

slighted by=20

my terse response.Please,cheer up and accept my APOLOGY!!



=09

Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 19:27:54 -0500

From: "Jarju Malafy" <

To: <

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





Amadou Scattred/List managers



Please add Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. His address is

Abarrow@rr5.intel.com

Thanks guys

Mafy Jarju

(DeVry Institute of Technology)





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 19:49:05 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Forwarding !

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* Not Written By Abdou. !!!!! */

From: Dana <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: African Centre for Democracy

In-Reply-To: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>

Message-Id: <Pine.BSD/.

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Dear Fellow Listmembers:



The recent submission of introductory material originally included for

subscribers reminded me of a question I've been wanting to ask the list.

When I was in The Gambia in 1993, I interned for a while at the African

Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies - not to be confused with

the African Commission on Human Rights (the U.N. organization) Actually,

they were in the same building on Kairaba Avenue next to the US Embassy.

Anyway, I have heard that the African Centre for Democracy and Human

Rights Studies was shut down - allegedly because of

corruption/embezzlement or some such thing. Can anyone confirm this for

me? And if so, what happened to their substantial collection of

documents and materials?



Thanks everyone.



Dana Ott









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 03 Feb 1997 21:16:33 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Domestic Violence

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain

Content-Disposition: inline



Gambia-L,



I would like to begin by extending my deepest sympathy to the family of

the young women who was recently killed in New York City. May her

soul rest in peace!



The death of a loved one is always a very difficult thing to cope with. It

is even more difficult to deal with if a loved one was killed senselessly. If

the allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband is

true, then her death is even more tragic.



So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violence

and its implications. Domestic violence is not just about inflicting pain. It

is also about using mental and physical abuse to control the behavior of

a loved one, such as a wife or girlfriend. In a nutshell, domestic violence

is about who is in charge. Anyone can be the perpetrator or the victim of

domestic abuse. However, the majority of the victims are women.



It is possible that some of us are presently in abusive relations without

realizing it or are in denial, i.e., ignoring the problem hoping that it will

soon go away. It anyone is currently the perpetrator of domestic abuse,

please stop! If anyone is currently a victim, please get out of the abusive

relationship before it is too late! For those of you who think that the

problem is only temporary and will soon disappear, stop fooling

yourselves. On one can stop the abuse, only you can put a stop to it by

getting out now. Too late may mean losing you life. Now that is indeed a

very expense price to pay for love!!







Good night to everyone.







Ndey Kumba Drammeh

Loyola University

Chicago, Illinois



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 23:07:19 -0500

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Francis,



You definitely have a point here.



> Latir, I beg to differ...

>

> For what it is worth, Tombong Saidy is a public official and for that

matter

> should be subject to personal scrutiny as all other public officials are.





What I do find interesting is the following:



> Revealing his character on this forum makes absolute sense when one

considers

> that he is the spokesperson (at least on gambia-l) for the current

regime.



While I had an idea about Mr. Saidy's position in our government when I

joined this list, I was always under the assumption, perhaps wrongly, that

his membership here was unofficial (yes, I know, even though most of his

postings seem to the contrary). I think this is mainly why I thought

Abdou's message was somewhat unnecessary.



The reason I have been assuming this is because while all sorts of

criticism and accusations against our government have been made, I have

noticed that Mr. Saidy has been rather selective in his responses, i.e.

what he responds to.



If Mr. Saidy is indeed on this list in an official capacity then I would

love to know since I have posed a few questions on this list that have gone

unanswered and that I believe he should be in position to respond to.



Mr. Saidy, could you kindly clear the air on this issue. (Without getting

personnal now. :-) )



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 54Topics covered in this issue include:1) Senegal plane crash kills 20, mostly tourists (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 2) Fwd: UNITED STATES: Domestic Violence Grby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)3) RE: 'Portrait of an imagined session'by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 4) Senegal-Crashby "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk 5) Re: Greetings.....by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 6) NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 7) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 8) attaching filesby ABALM@aol.com 9) Re: attaching filesby KTouray@aol.com 10) New Memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)11) Postal service, practical adviseby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 12) Re: New Memberby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 13) Re: New Member-Introby Bukary@aol.com 14) just a tipby Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com 15) RE: GAMBIA'S HEALTH SITUATIONby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 16) "What a Shocker"by Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu 17) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 18) Re: Gambia and the UN.by Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 19) NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)20) RE: 'Portrait of an imagined session'by alfall@papl.com 21) Re: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!by "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 22) TWO WRONGS = RIGHTby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 23) Compensationby Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu 24) NKOYO, OLIVE BRANCH!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 25) New Memberby "Jarju Malafy" < mafy@avana.net 26) Forwarding !by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 27) Domestic Violenceby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 28) Re: Taiwan's trade with the Gambiaby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 29) Re: New Memberby "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 30) Re: Gambia and the UN.by Pamodou@aol.com 31) UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEESby TSaidy1050@aol.com 32) right to vote in USAby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 33) Re: Gambia and the UN.by Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 34) RE: Domestic Violenceby alfall@papl.com 35) N'Koyo's E-mailby alfall@papl.com 36) Human Rightsby "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com 37) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)38) Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEESby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 39) Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEESby TSaidy1050@aol.com 40) Re: N'Koyo's E-mailby "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 41) RE: Domestic Violenceby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 42) Re: Domestic Violenceby Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 43) New memberby Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 44) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)45) Re: Human Rightsby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 46) Re: Human Rightsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 47) Re: right to vote in USAby Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu 48) Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEESby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 49) Re: Domestic Violenceby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 50) An Unsolved Archeological Mystery from the Dark Ages: (fwd)by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)51) Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 52) AFRICAN WRITERS CONFERENCE!!!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)53) Re: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 54) CONTEXT, PLEASE!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 55) Baaba Maalby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 56) Re: CONTEXT, PLEASE!!by "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 57) Fw: second requestby "Jarju Malafy" < mafy@avana.net 58) Re: CONTEXT, PLEASE!!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 59) Re: Apologyby binta@iuj.ac.jp 60) Clinton's UNION Addressby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)61) Clinton's UNION Addressby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)62) Re: Domestic Violenceby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 63) Re: Apologyby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 64) RE: right to vote in USAby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 65) new constitutionby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 66) Re: Clinton's UNION Addressby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 67) RE: Clinton's UNION Addressby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 68) DOMESTIC VIOLENCEby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 69) Re: new constitutionby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 70) Re: Clinton's UNION Addressby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 71) Fwd: HUMAN RIGHTS: Britain Slammed for Pby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)72) WHATS NEXT???by AJagne@aol.com 73) Re: CONTEXT, PLEASE!! -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 74) Re: Clinton's UNION Addressby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)75) Politics In Africaby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 76) Re: ABDOU'S POSTINGby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 77) Re: Apologyby TSaidy1050@aol.com 78) Re: Redress for the victims.by KTouray@aol.com 79) Re: Redress for the victims.by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 80) Re: Domestic Violence -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 81) New membersby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)82) Re: new constitutionby "Jarju Malafy" < mafy@avana.net 83) Re: Clinton's UNION Addressby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 84) Re: ABDOU'S POSTINGby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 85) Re: Apologyby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 86) Re: New membersby MJagana@aol.com 87) HEALTH CAREby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 88) Temporarily Unsubscribingby "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com 89) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)90) Re: CONTRIBUTIONSby Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 91) Re: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials (fwd)by "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 92) Re: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials (fwd)by "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 93) Re: ABDOU'S POSTING (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 94) Re: ABDOU'S POSTING (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 95) RE: New member (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 96) [FWD] Internet Surcharge (fwd)by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 97) Re: Redress for the victims.by "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 98) Re: HEALTH CAREby Mbk007@aol.com 99) HEALTH CARE -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 100) Re: Apologyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 101) INVITATION!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 102) Re: Redress for the victims.by "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 103) Re: Apologyby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 104) Re: Redress for the victims.by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 105) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 106) Re: Redress for the victims.by "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 107) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)108) Fwd: U.N.-POPULATION: Migration, Violence against Womenby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)109) Introductionby Salifuj@aol.com 110) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 111) Daily Observer2(gambia)by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 112) Tombong Saidy's Departureby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 113) Gambia: Human Rights part1by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)114) Re: Introductionby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)115) Human Rights Postingsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)116) Re: Human Rights Postingsby Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu 117) Healthcareby Isatou Bojang < isatoub@student.umass.edu 118) Re: Healthcareby Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu 119) Re: New member (fwd)by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 120) Re: Gambia: Human Rights part1by Haddijatou Kah < jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 121) Re: Human Rights Postingsby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 122) Error messagesby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)123) RE: new constitutionby =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk 124) Re: Gambia: Human Rights part1by "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 125) Re: Human Rights Postingsby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 126) Re: Healthcareby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 127) Re: INVITATION!!by Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 128) Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 129) HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Sahoby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 130) Re: Healthcare By omar S. Sahoby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 131) Re: right to vote in USAby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 132) INVITATIONby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 133) Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Sahoby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 134) Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply -Replyby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 135) testby Salifuj@aol.com 136) Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 137) FWD: Position Available:Forestry Computer Programmerby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 138) Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply -Reply -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 139) Re: Human Rights Postingsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 140) Re: INVITATIONby Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no 141) Re: Human Rights Postingsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)142) Gambia: Human Rights part2by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)143) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 144) Gambia: Human Rights part3by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)145) Gambia: Human Rights part4by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)146) Gambia: Human Rights part5by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)147) Gambia: Human Rights part6 of 6by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)148) Re: Redress for the victims.by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)149) Re: Healthcareby Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu 150) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 151) Re: Human Rights Postingsby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 152) RE: HEALTH CARE OMAR S. SAHOby Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no 153) Re: INVITATIONby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 154) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)155) New Memeberby "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU 156) Reply to OMAR S. SAHO re: Health Care researchby Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu 157) Re: Human Rights Postingsby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 158) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 159) Re: Human Rights Postingsby "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk 160) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)161) Holidayby "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU 162) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 163) EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)164) US Immigration laws update (fwd)by "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu 165)by MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU 166) Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!by Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 167) greetingsby gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)168) Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 169) Hanging Out with a Murdererby TOURAY1@aol.com 170) Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!by ABALM@aol.com 171) Re: greetingsby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)172) Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!by "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com 173) Re: HEALTH CARE -Replyby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)174) Re: Diversity Visa Lotteryby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)175) RE: Omar Mbaiby TOURAY1@aol.com 176) RE: Introductionby "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 177) Member listby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)178) EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATIONby "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com 179) Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!by Mbk007@aol.com 180) Re: Introductionby ABALM@aol.com 181) Re: Hanging Out with a Murdererby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)182) Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 183) Re: Diversity Visa Lotteryby Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 184) postcardsby mbk007@aol.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 02:02:31 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Senegal plane crash kills 20, mostly tourists (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970202020218.12082A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 17:11:56 PSTFrom: Reuter / Diadie Ba < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.trouble.accidents,clari.biz.industry.aviationSubject: Senegal plane crash kills 20, mostly touristsDAKAR, Senegal (Reuter) - A plane crashed in SenegalSaturday killing 20 people, mostly French tourists,and state television said the son of the president ofneighboring Guinea Bissau was among the dead.A further 32 people were injured, it added.The head of Air Senegal, which operated the tourist charterto a game park near the town of Tambacouda in the center of theWest African nation, told the main evening news program that 17of the dead were French nationals.Two Senegalese crew members and Vladimir Vieira, son ofPresident Joao Bernardo Vieira, who was attached to Air Senegal,also died, the television said.State radio said earlier that the plane crashed on takeofffrom Tambacouda, after setting off for the former Frenchcolony's capital Dakar, 280 miles away.``After taking off the aircraft crashed on the tarmac andburst into flames,'' a witness told Dakar Radio. The witnesssaid the injured were thrown clear when the plane hit therunway.Tambacouda is the airport for the Nioko Lo-Koba Game Park,which is on the way to the border with Guinea. The park has awide range of animals including lions.Senegal is a favorite vacation destination for tourists fromFrance and Germany -- particularly its separatist southernprovince of Casamance. African-Americans on tours in search oftheir roots are also frequent visitors.Two French couples disappeared while vacationing inCasamance in 1995. Despite extensive searches in and around thecombat zone where troops and separatist rebels occasionallyclash neither the tourists nor their bodies have been found.------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 11:20:43 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: UNITED STATES: Domestic Violence GrMessage-ID: <19970202102217.AAA26836@LOCALNAME>Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 24-Jan-97 ***Title: UNITED STATES: Domestic Violence Grows As Workplace Issueby Haider RizviWASHINGTON, Jan 24 (IPS) - Labour researchers here say thatdomestic violence is hurting women on the job.Nearly one million women are abused, harassed, and beaten bytheir husbands, ex-husbands, boyfriends and ex-boyfriends everyyear, these researchers say, noting that despite tough laws,gender violence remains one of the most frequent, but leastreported, crimes in the United States.''It's an epidemic which is profoundly affecting ourcommunities and workplaces,'' Ida Castro, director of the Women'sDivision of the U.S. Department of Labour, says in a report.''It is no longer a private, family dispute that affects onlythose directly involved,'' contends Castro, who shares women'sadvocacy groups' concern that growing incidents of domesticviolence are increasingly affecting women's positions in the jobmarket. ''Violence against women is directly interfering withtheir ability to get, perform, or keep a job,'' she says.The new report, 'Domestic violence: A Workplace Issue',highlights the plight of working women who face domestic violence.It is the first documented recognition of the phenomenon of suchviolence as a workplace issue.Labour researchers note that about 96 percent of working womenwho fail to perform their jobs suffer from domestic abuse orviolence, adding that sometimes women workers even end up losingtheir jobs because their male abusers force them to stay homes.Women advocacy groups say instead of firing victims of domesticviolence, employers should take steps to help their workers.Although 49 percent of corporate leaders acknowledge thatdomestic violence has a harmful effect on their companies'productivity and health-care costs, only 12 percent of themunderstand that they need to take a major role in addressing theissue, say labour officials who cite a survey of Fortune 1,000U.S. companies conducted in 1994.Women's groups are calling for corporate executives to sponsorprogrammes designed to create public awareness about domesticviolence and to build new shelters for women workers whoexperience violence at home or in offices. They are also callingon employers to pay time off for family emergencies.''In this country, we have 4,000 animal shelters but only 1,500shelters for battered women,'' says an activist of the NationalCoalition Against Domestic Violence, an umbrella group comprisinga number women organisations. ''Isn't it sad?''Labour researchers say that although at workplaces, many womenare killed as a result of robbery or other crimes, it is alarmingto note that at least one-fifth of them are attacked by theirformer or current husbands or boyfriends. According to a 1996Labour Department statistical report, almost half the womenworkers killed belonged to socially and economically marginalisedcommunities.According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), awoman is beaten every 15 seconds by her partner and it happens atsome time in 25-35 percent of U.S. homes. The FBI says 4, 000women die from such abuse every year.Researchers say that women continue to be more vulnerable thantheir male colleagues at work to attacks by people with whom theyhave been intimate. According to a survey conducted by the U.S.Department of Justice in 1994, compared to men, women experienceover 10 times as many incidents of domestic violence.Under increasing pressure from human rights groups, the BillClinton administration passed a new law to curb domestic violencein 1995. The law, known as the 'Violence Against Women Act',empowers legal authorities to take strict actions againstoffenders, but women's rights advocates say its implementation isstill far from effective.''It's true that they (the government) have taken some positivesteps, but not to the level they should be,'' says Linda Posousznyof the Centre for Women's Global Leadership, a non-profitinternational women's rights advocacy group. ''They just makepromises, but ours is a constant struggle. We will keep it goinguntil we see a complete elimination of violence against women.''The most regrettable aspect of the workplace violence is therole of the police, says Posouszny. Citing a U.S. Department ofJustice study, she says that throughout the United States, thepolice are ''more likely to respond within five minutes if anoffender is a stranger than if an offender is known to the femalevictim.'' (END/IPS/HR/YJC/97))Origin: Washington/UNITED STATES/----[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)All rights reserved------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 15:46:49 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 'Portrait of an imagined session'Message-ID: DKDIFS02-970202144649Z-8@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr. K. Touray, I=B4m often told that we danes has the same kind of =humourthan you gambians. Maybe that=B4s why I like and fully understand the"message", but it=B4s given in a form that call for a smile, and I lovethat form. Asbj=F8rn>---------->From: KTouray@aol.com [SMTP: KTouray@aol.com >Sent: 1. February 1997 22.11>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: 'Portrait of an imagined session'>Here is an account of a thought that occured to me recently. Of course =none>of the events i recount actually happened but i figured the graceful =members>of this wonderful list would allow me to take them on journey that is =part>fantasy and part reality most of us yearn. It begins with the President>welcoming members of his inner circle at a recent strategy session:>' Gentlemen good evening and thank you for coming on such short notice. =------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 18:13:18 +-100From: "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"Subject: Senegal-CrashMessage-ID: < 01BC1134.D81297C0@globip50.image.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC1134.D81A38E0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC1134.D81A38E0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports | =Africa Press Review=20Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =rights reserved.=20Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: = quoiset@sonatel.senet.net =2002 Feb 97 - Senegal-CrashPlane Crash Kills 23 In Eastern SenegalDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - Senegalese authorities have confirmed that 23 =people, including the son of Guinea-Bissau's President, were killed in a =plane crash that occured on Saturday at Tambacounda in the country's =east.=20Reporting the death toll Sunday, the Senegalese News Agency said that 29 =other passengers, most of them French tourists, sustained injuries when =plane crashed shortly after take off from Tambacounda airport, 467 km =east of Dakar, the capital.=20The plane, owned by Senegal Air company, crashed at around 2.30 GMT on =Saturday, a few seconds after take-off, the news agency reported, =quoting official sources in Dakar.=20It said those killed were French tourists who had been on a hunting =party in the game-rich Tambacounda region, as well as the plane's three =member-crew -- two Senegalese and the son of President Joao Bernardo =Nino Vieira.=20Those who suffered injuries were taken to Tambaounda regional hospital =for preliminary medical care. Those with severe burns were later in the =night transferred to Dakar aboard Senegalese and French military =aircraft. They have been admitted in several hospitals in the Senegalese =capital.=20The Senegalese government has set up a commission of enquiry to =determine the causes of the crash.=20According to some survivers, one of the plane's engines stopped =suddenly, tilting the plane on one side, before crashing at the end of =the runway. The plane broke into two and immediately caught fire.=20Most of those who survivers were at the rear of the plane and escaped =through the shattered cabin.=20Another plane crashed near Mbour, 83 km from Dakar in May 1995, killing =two people.=20------------------------------------------------------------------------AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 02 Feb 1996 11:56:34 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Greetings.....Message-ID: < 3111D1C2.44D7@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printablePA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG wrote:>=20> Beloved brothers and sisters:>=20> It feels great once again to be able to read interesting> articles from Gambia-l. I don't have much to say, but I would like to> plea to some folks to cool down a bit. The purpose of the list is to> discuss ideas. If one of my ideas/suggestions don't comply with Jonh's,> it does not mean that I should "always" condemn John's. There will be> times when John has a very sound idea, so regardless of whether John> surported or criticized my previous posting, I should not judge John> based on his position about what I said before. This might just be my> personal understanding of some responses I've been reading, so do> forgive me if I happen to misunderstand. May be I 've been out too long> ...oops.> However, I do believe and know one thing, we are all working fo=> a common goal - to make Africa and for that matter Gambia a better plac=> to live. I therefore pray to Allah, the omnipotent, to make our> aspirations come true. Tombong, please calm down. You are at the> forefront of our nation, so you should be able to accept blows without> retaliating. You are doing a terrific job for providng current info.> keep it up. Dr. King said, "AN EYE FOR EYE LEAVES EVERYONE BLIND",so> allow us to criticize and doubt your gov't., we might just be your> reality checks.>=20> Happy Ramadan to you all,> PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG.Mr.Bojang!!Good points there!! Keep up the good work down there!!Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 02 Feb 1996 22:02:36 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!Message-ID: < 31125FCC.4E8E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable- Nkoyo!First of all,its a rule here(rule no.4),if I can recallcorrectly,that if you write a piece,you should sign it.Secondly,it helpsme personally,because if you are someone like Anna Secka,who has writtenquite a number of times on this list,I can just go back to my archiveand brouse very quickly almost everything she has said from the veryfirst day that I joined the list.That way,my response to that personwould be fair and appropriate to both the person I am responding to,andto myself.so,while declaring outhorship for the piece you authored isnot as little a 'detail' as you claimed,being swayed or not being swayedbelongs to an entirely different category,namely how strong yourarguments are,and how factually they are related to the present and pastGambian realities.So,yes,you are right in saying that every piecewritten on this list belongs to everybody else,but,equally,its the right=20of each person on this list to know the person he or she is talkingto.The fact that you are perennially plagued by the "old habbit" ofsending letters to people everywhere without telling them who youare,and the fact you cannot comprehend how writing yourname at the end of the articles you write can be connected to the issuesbeing discussed,cannot and should not be a justifiable excuse here onthemother of all free media.Simply put,this medium here is one of NEWHABITS and not Old ONES.Now,turning to what you had to say in response to my piece,I have noproblemswhatsoever with someone SCEPTICAL.If anyone on this planet should andmust be scepticalabout politics,it is the Gambian.It is one thing to be Cheated for threedecades,but to be cheated that long and be conditioned to love beingcheated and to believe that you and the place you are in are the finestthings on this planet;now,that is a tough one! It reminds me only ofwhat the French Master,CAMUS taught the world a long time ago that whenoppression persists for a very long time,there is this frightening riskof a LOVE BOND developing between the oppressor and his victim.So,nowthat that era of nighmarish slumber is over and the shroud that usedto prevent us from thinking straight and properly under the JawaraEra removed,thanks to the Jammeh revloution,I am not at all surprised atthe almost explosive nature of the resentmentdirected against whoever holds power in the Gambia,not only that,thereis a part of me that shows a sympathetic understanding for such emotionsgiven the magnitude of rot and gloom that prevailed under the formerregime.But having said that,I must hasten to separate those who,after aninvoluntary=20reaction to a nightmarish experience,get back their sanity soon enoughto realisethat when you pour water halfway through the glass,it is equally validto describe it as half full or half empty from those peoplewho are somewhat pathologically inclined to deny the possibility of anypositive interpretation of the phenomenon.One of the things that George Orwell has taught us about Revolutions isthat NO TWO REVOLUTIONS are alike either in their success or failure,andthat some Revolutions achieve more of their ideal aims than others,andthat it is the moral responsiblity of every well-informed,sane adult tojudge between them and support those in which there is a PREPONDERANCEOF GOOD.So,there you are! If you very sincerely and honestly believethatGambia is really worse off than it used to be under the old regime,thenthereis nothing anybody could do or say on this list that would be of anyhelp to=20you.But if you are just genuinely concerned,as many Gambians are,then Icannothave any problem whatsoever with your SCEPTICISM.But being a SCEPTIC isone thingand being a DOUBTING THOMAS is something else altogether .Becausescepticism comes from=20the Greek Word SKEPTIKOS, which means an open minded person who alwayswants to CONSIDER All The Evidence,as for the Doubting Thomas, he/she isa person obsessed with only those pieces of evidence that reinforceshis/her own fears and prejudices.In other words,that type of person iscapable of seeing only the individual trees,and can neither comprehendnor appreciate the beauty of the forest in its entirety.So,NKOYO,as you can see,you really have a choice here.You can eitherchoose to be a real SCEPTIC,which is very important for allDemocracies,particularly our fledgeling one.Or you can choose to be aDOUBTING THOMAS.And if you choose to be the former,you would then bebest advised to Read K.TOURAY'S 'Portrait Of Imagined Session' in whichhe calmly and almost ruthlessly looked at BOTH SIDES OF THE ARGUMENT.Butif you choose to be the latter,then your choice for reading would bemuch closer home,namely the RAVING and RANTING Paragraphs you sent me asa reponse,which,by the way,I could not have recognized as directed to mehad it not been for my family name written at the initial line -paragraphs filled with only screaming and shouting,wildallegations,irresponsible reductionisms and frighteninggeneralisations.Andthese behavoral patterns,if I recall correctly,are exactly the kinds ofbehaviourthat my philosopy Professor once told me should not be a character traitof a REALSCEPTIC.Because SCEPTICISM is basically the science of truth.And nothingcan be further from the truth than the NEGATIVISTIC PICTURE you paintedof the Gambian Revolution,all of which boils down to some people'spropensity to be economical with the TRUTH.So, perhaps reading what thenew Gambian subcriber,OMAR F.MBAI had to say about the scienceof the truth would have some soothing effect on our minds next time wewant to assess the situation back home:-" Secondly, about the perpetual problems in our beloved Country theGambia, I personally believe and I'm sure you'll acquisce with methat we fellow Gambians don't know the importance of one verysignificant WORD------------ THE TRUTH!!!!!!This is what I have to say about the TRUTH.GOOD IN CONFORMITY WITH TRUTH IS JUSTICEJUSTICE IS THE PRACTICE OF REASONREASON IS THE WORD OF REALITYREALITY IS THE SCIENCE OF TRUTHTRUTH IS THE IDENTITY OF IDEA AND BEING.> =20> =20> Regards Basss!! ==20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sun, 02 Feb 1997 14:20:09 -0500From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 32F4E8E9.322E@iglou.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWell said Latir. This is what I was talking about in my last posting.People need not to attack one another personally.GOD BLESS!Latir Downes-Thomas wrote:> Abdou,> Come on now! This is a bit too personal for this forum.> > Mr. Saidy,> > Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same> > sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by> > the American government> If you have something to say to Mr. Saidy, or anyone for that matter, just let them know directly or keep it to yourself. The last thing weneed here is a bar> Just take it easy ma man.;-)> Peace.> Lat> P.S. I hope this isn't the beginning of all out personal attacks list-wide! I urge others to show restraint and keep the discussionhealthy. :-)------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 17:01:18 -0500 (EST)From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: attaching filesMessage-ID: < 970202165319_1512628843@emout05.mail.aol.com Hello Mr. Bassssssss !I dont know if you realize that some people do not have fast computers,modems or a lot of memory. So when you reply and attach previous files tojust make a little comment on the end, it takes so long to load the file ,just to read what already has been shown sometimes as much as 5 times. Maybeyou could just refer to the subject instead of attaching the files. yourconsideration will be appreciated.thanksABBA------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 17:40:57 -0500 (EST)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: attaching filesMessage-ID: < 970202173421_1927778853@emout08.mail.aol.com Tony ,Mr Cherno gaye would like to be subscribed to the list...his address isI appreciate your efforts.Thanks------------------------------Date: Sun, 2 Feb 1997 21:03:27 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199702030503.VAA00979@thesky.incog.com HiCherno Gaye has been added to the list. Welcome Cherno, and please send in your intro to the list.Sarian------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 10:39:08 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Postal service, practical adviseMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970203093908Z-41@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, can anyone of you maybe explain to me, why it=B4s only possibleto send parcels up to 10 kilogrammes to the Gambia. 4-6 times a year Iparcel different things to my friends in the Gambia, and up tilldecember I had never heard of the above mentionned limit, so I posted aparcel weight 28 Kilo. It came back saying that only 10 Kilos wasalloved. That costs me a lot of money because now it became 3 parcelsinstead of one, and there is a ground-price for a parcel DKr. 80, andthen 16 DKr. pr. Kilo. Instead of 80 + 28 x 16 =3D DKr. 528,- it cost me =x 80 + 30 x 16 =3D DKr. 720.And sometimes I even have to send money ahead, because of taxation, whenmy parcel arrives, and my gambian friends has no money to pay the tax.The things is mainly books og materials for their studies, because thereis no books avaible in The Gambia (which I have to buy from London,f.ex. latest something from City and Guilds of London Institutes). Andsometimes it is footballs, shirts and shorts for some villages andschools, which I "sponsor" that way. If any of you has a better way orcan give me some ideas or advices how to do this, I will be verythankfull.Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 12:04:13 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199702031104.MAA07715@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"SarianI am enquiring about if you are the very Sarian Loum Of 1 Brown Street.Aunty Maggie is a Grand Mother tome. And your broteher J. C. Loum is myclose and intimate friend. If you are the very Sarian vcan you pleaseforward mey E. Mail and address to JCWork Address: HOME ADDRESSOMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT OMAR S. SAHOULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SVERDRUPSGT. 24BDEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIV N-0559 OSLOPOSTUTTAK GRONLAND PK NORWAYN-0133 OSLO TEL: + 47 22 71 94 84NORWAYTEL: + 47 22 08 29 50TEL: + 47 22 08 29 64 DIRECT LINEFAX: + 47 22 08 29 90At 21:03 02.02.97 -0800, you wrote:>Hi>Cherno Gaye has been added to the list. Welcome Cherno, and please send inyour intro to the list.>Sarian------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 08:16:45 -0500 (EST)From: Bukary@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: KTouray@aol.com Subject: Re: New Member-IntroMessage-ID: < 970203081644_1760909492@emout16.mail.aol.com Hi,My name is CHERNO GAYE. I am from Serrekunda, The Gambia. I came to TheUnited States in 1978 and attended Seton College and Hofstra University inNew York. I am currently the C.E.O. and General Manager of Shop SmartMagazine, a division of Lulu Publications.It is certainly a great honor to be a part of this manifestation ofGambian consciousness, under the auspices of The University of Washington.ChernoGaye------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 08:27:39 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: just a tipMessage-ID: CRY1-970203132739Z-436@mcl2.prc.com Consumer:When people ask me about buying a computer for home, I usually respondwith, "How much are you willing to spend?" and/or "What are you planningto use it for?" Then I either say "Now's a good time to buy because..."or "Wait a while for..."A response, usually is, "Why should I wait? What's coming up?"So I'll give a somewhat brief description of what I have read coming upin the world of IBM PC Compatibles. No offense to Mac fans, but fromwhat I hear Apple is planning, this is the beginning of the end forMacintoshes as we know them. If this gets a little confusing, thingswill begin to clear up as the year progresses and the hype heats up.The following is a tentative timeline of what's been released and whatwill be released from Intel:Currently:Pentium (P5) - Has been around for over two years, and capable for mostbusiness applications. Best incarnations are the ones with a 66MHz busspeed (multiples of 66): Pentium 100, Pentium 133, Pentium 166, andPentium 200. 60 MHz bus speeds (multiples of 60) are not only slowerbut are inferior in design (90, 120, 150).Pentium Pro (P6) - If you use Windows NT, it runs best on a Pentium Pro.Contrapositively, if you have a Pentium Pro machine, don't run anyother operating system except Windows NT. Windows 95 actually runsslower on a P6 than a P5 machine! This machine will be dead before itever became popular (see below).Pentium MMX (P55) - You've heard the hype and the reality. If you haveto get a new system now, get this. If you want to upgrade an oldPentium, don't bother. Either way, the classic Pentium should NOT beyour NEXT computer.Coming up:Pentium Pro MMX (Klamath) - Klamath is due out in the spring of 1997 andwill be running at clock speeds of 233 MHz and 266 MHz (but still only66 MHz bus speed). This is a cheaper CPU to produce, as well as abetter overall performer than the classic Pentium Pro. Like the PentiumMMX, Klamath will render Pentium Pro's obsolete, because it and all CPUsthat follow will have MMX. This is also the beginning of a new era ofCPUs from Intel. No longer will they be shipped as chips, but insteadas cards.Tillamook - Expected to be the final release of the P5 chip, due 4thquarter of 1997. This Pentium will run at a clock speed of 233 MHz (66MHz bus) and will be implemented in notebook computers also.Deschutes - Due out by the end of 1997, Deschutes will run at 300 MHz(75MHz bus speed) and 333 MHz (83 MHz bus speed). With the improvedinternal bus speed, performance increases will be even more than what isshown on the surface (clock speeds 300 and 333). This will also changethe industry in two ways: SDRAM will be the standard memory for thesemachines, doing away with DRAM and EDO DRAM (more on memory at a laterdate). This will also be the first Pentium Pro CPU to be used innotebook computers.Pentium Pro MMX-2 (Katmai) - Due in the first half of 1998, Katmai willinclude a set of additions to the now infamous MMX instruction set forCPUs. Essentially, the same as Deschutes except this time "noticeable"increases in multimedia performances. Again, according to Intel, MMXdoes not stand for Multimedia Extensions!Willamette (P68) - Due out in the second half of 1998, this is the lastincarnation of the Pentium Pro (and it's only a year and a half away).This CPU will run at clock speeds between 333 and 400 MHz, and sport ahuge 100 MHz bus speed! Like the classic Pentium, Willamette willprobably be the CPU of choice for a relatively long time after it'srelease (2 years or so).Merced (P7) - Due out late 1998, the Merced will be a whole differentmachine. Instead of the 32-bit architecture of the previous CPUs, thiswill have a 64-bit architecture. Intel, HP, and Microsoft are movingtheir respective resources and technologies toward the direction Merced.Initially, it will be used mainly for servers, so don't expect a P7 tobe on your desktop anytime soon.So as you can see the technology for IBM PC compatible machines aremoving at a relatively speedy pace now. At no time in the past hasIntel made as drastic changes at as fast a pace as they will in the nexttwo years. And that's just the CPUs...The following are the less expensive (and often better performing) Intelclone CPUs and what Intel CPU they are equivalent to:Cyrix 6x86 and 6x86L (currently available)- PentiumCyrix M2 (2nd quarter 1997)- KlamathAMD K5 (currently available)- PentiumAMD K6 (2nd quarter 1997)- KlamathBottom Line: If you have a Pentium 90 level computer or above and"enough" memory, you're going to be safe with your business applicationswell into 1999 (It's the games and the multimedia apps that constantlypush the industry limits). Pentium MMX is the way to go until thattime, if you're not demanding. Once Willamette settles into reasonableprices, that will probably be the next machine to sustain a long levelof relevance.Till next time.P.S. I WILL NOT HAVE ACCESS TO MY MAIL 'TIL FRIDAY.------------------------------Date: Sat, 03 Feb 1996 18:26:11 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE: GAMBIA'S HEALTH SITUATIONMessage-ID: < 31137E93.348F@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.SAHO!!Thanks very much we are very grateful to have you withus here.Your these thoughts on the Health Situation back home have beenmost instructive.We would appreciate it very much if you could from timeto time share with us your thoughts,esp. in your area of expertise.Again that was great,and THANK YOU VERY MUCH !!Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 09:50:14 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: "What a Shocker"Message-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.970203092823.8422A-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIIn response to the message forwarded regarding the person who participatedin "The Road that Led to Freedom" on Martin Luther King Day. I deleted themessage, The person was shocked to find that Blacks in the US needed aspecial right to vote.While I remembered some of the US Constitution, this message brought greatdismay so I went to the Library this weekend to find out what this personwas talking about. Once again, people are not getting all their factsstraight. Hence, a brief lesson on the US> Constitution:The 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution call for theemancipation of Slavery in December of 1865. Word did not reach certainparts of the South such as Texas, thus requiring traveling word of mouth,which took until June of the following year to reach throughout. Thus theJunetenth celebration, observed by many Blacks today.To make it very clearThe 14th Amendment 1866 was written and passed giving all races theright to vote.Since age came into questionThe 18th Amendment 1868 was written stating anyone 18 years of age orolder and a citizen of the United States the right to vote.During the lst world war, with the absence of men, women started in thework force and marched to win their right, thusThe 19th Amendment 1920 was written giving Women the right to vote.So you see the 13th, 14th, 18th, and 19th Amendments cover not only Blackbut all citizens of the US the right to vote.The problems came in enforcing the constitution, just because we had theright didn't mean we had access. In some parts of the country everyobstacle was put in our way or polling stations were only located in thewhite areas where blacks were not allowed to go.Guard dogs were stationed in some cases outside the polling stations orwhites created a test that was meant for only whites to be able to pass.Thus the 1965 Voting Rights Act signed by President Johnson which forcesthe federal government to ensure blacks could get to the polls in thesouthern states. In 1970 after seeing there were still some rural areasin midwestern and western states, Congress expanded this act to encompassthose states, which then President Reagan signed. In 20-07 Congress willreview this Act and if there are still problems facing its citizens fromaccess to vote it will be readdress, if not the Act will be left as is,with no further modifications.To amend or add a amendment to the US Constitution it must be past by 2/3of the 50 states.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 12:15:42 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: <9702031815.AA00712@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainLatir, I beg to differ...For what it is worth, Tombong Saidy is a public official and for that mattershould be subject to personal scrutiny as all other public officials are.Revealing his character on this forum makes absolute sense when one considersthat he is the spokesperson (at least on gambia-l) for the current regime.Indeed, his role becomes suspect even to the most naive when one considers hiscriminal record in the US.The list should certainly not serve as a protective cocoon for ourpoliticians, especially for those of questionable character. That would becontrary to all notions of democracy, especially on the 'Net...- FrancisBegin forwarded message:Date: Sat, 1 Feb 1997 23:40:00 -0800 (PST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: Latir Downes-Thomas < latir@earthlink.net To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaX-Mailer: FPRetail Version 5.00aX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENAbdou,Come on now! This is a bit too personal for this forum.> Mr. Saidy,> Here we indeed go again. If you remember, you had the same> sanctimonious and uncouth response when you were kicked out of the US by> the American governmentIf you have something to say to Mr. Saidy, or anyone for that matter, just letthem know directly or keep it to yourself. The last thing we need here is abarrage of personal attacks. For one one it turns people off and secondlyothers will not take you as seriously as you deserve. Since I've been on thislist I've found your contributions quite positive. This simply isn'tnecessary.Just take it easy ma man.;-)Peace.LatP.S. I hope this isn't the beginning of all out personal attacks list-wide!I urge others to show restraint and keep the discussion healthy. :-)---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 12:29:10 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.Message-ID: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plain>> The addition of two or three good hard working diplomats with the ability>> write their own statements would be great for the Gambia. There is quite a>> bit that goes on here in New York. Just about all the countries of the>> world are represented. The additional staff would free our Amb. of the>> burden of this committee work and allow him to act like his counterparts of>> other countries. He could then help move Gambia's foreign policy agenda>> more effectively working one on one with officials from other countries and>> the U.N. while at the same time Gambia could be properly represented as an>> actively participating member of the U.N.>>>> Now that we are back to constitutional rule, there must be quite a bit of>> mending vis a vis our relations with the U.S. I'm sure our Embassy in>> Washington needs some help too, especially now the next year's budget (i.e.>> foreign assistance) is going to be deliberated in Congress soon. I'm sure>> the extra staff could be effectively shared between New York and Washington>> to move both agenda's forward.I second remedying the staffing needs of the offices in NY and DC. The needfor a strong presence in NY especially is more crucial now than it probablyever was...- Francis------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 15:33:39 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!Message-ID: < 9702032033.AA48882@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitBass, you wrote:> So,now> that that era of nighmarish slumber is over and the shroud that used> to prevent us from thinking straight and properly under the Jawara> Era removed,thanks to the Jammeh revloution,I am not at all surprised at> the almost explosive nature of the resentment> directed against whoever holds power in the Gambia,not only that,there> is a part of me that shows a sympathetic understanding for such emotions> given the magnitude of rot and gloom that prevailed under the former> regime.Bass,For one of the extreme contributors on this list, I must say you areliving dangerously on the edge every time you post a new defensivemessage. Since it's hard for you to hit the bull's eye, I feel compelledto label you inconsistent on your notes. Sometimes you are heard praisingpeople for no real reasons while other times you are attacking them forbeing straight-forward. I am not sure why you have to be hard on someonewho believes differently of your views but you should realize that each ofus has his/her own bias in one direction or another.As you mentioned, a half-full glass is also a half-empty one, but it alsotrue that a true follower must not compromise how far UP or DOWN his/herleader must go before he incurs blame. It will be extremely wise for youand I to remember that it is possible to go wrong in many ways, but thereis only one way of being right, that is why going wrong is easy, andgoing right is difficult. that is also why two wrongs will never make aright. When face with feelings of insecurity and danger, a person must beable to show his/her courage. He/she may have many choices to make but inthe end he can only, either exceed his confidence and assume everything isall right or he can rid himself off fear and accept the path of truth.Nothing personal.Ramadhan Karim to all!!!!Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 97 15:48:04 -0500From: alfall@papl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: 'Portrait of an imagined session'Message-ID: <"061CA0C5*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001"--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------From: GAMBIA-L-owner; KTourayTo: gambia-lSubject: 'Portrait of an imagined session'Date: Saturday, February 01, 1997 4:11PMK. Touray wrote (Note that this an excerpt of Mr. Touray's posting)> Here is an account of a thought that occured to me recently. Of course none> of the events i recount actually happened but i figured the graceful members> of this wonderful list would allow me to take them on journey that is part> fantasy and part reality most of us yearn...Karamba,I must complement you on a well written piece. I suggest that for thosemembers that have some tie with the APRC government, that this postingbe shared with them for their consideration.PeaceAmadou Fall--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQCJAAAAOTcwMjAxMTYxMTQ0KHUpOTQ4NzEwMDM3KGEpZW1vdXQwMi5tYWlsLmFvbC5jb20dR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBMHR0dHVJGQy04MjIdR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQCuJQ==--openmail-part-0e849d39-00000001--------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 17:18:36 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NKOYO,SCEPTICISM IS GOOD!!Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.970203160948.174526A-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII don't think that I have been conditioned to oppression in anyway. During the thirty years, I was not impressed with the govt, butrather disgusted with the level of underdevelopment and corruption.During the first week of the takeover, I was very impressed with themanner of the takeover and was its avid supporter, however, events wereable to change my mind, most of which I have already mentioned. I don'tthink that the previous regime was better, and I most certainly don't wantit back.On the same token, in the manner that I scrutinised the previousgovt, I will scrutinise the present one and should I find anything thatdispleases or alarms me, I will question it, something you seem to have aproblem with. I did not accept substandard govt then and will not do sonowPreponderance of Good, ok fair enough. I beg to differ on thatpoint, and as I have already presented the evidence for my position, wouldyou please to condescend to offer yours (apart from the infrastructure,that has already been covered).I deeply resent you saying that my paragraphs were ranting and raving,sreaming and shouting (if that is possible on the net). Perhaps you thinkI am a madwoman? Were my paragraphs not clear and coherent, did you notreply to my points, were you not able to understand where I was comingfrom? If so, then i don't think that your description is accurate.....To the question of wild allegations, what do you consider a wildallegation? Is anything I said unfamiliar to you? Are they notsubstantiated by the numerous discussiona each and every single onegenerated on the list, some of which you contributed to?What do you consider an irresponsible reductionism and a frighteninggeneralisation?Sceptism is the science of truth, I definitely agree, so please tell meif I printed any untruths. Determining the truth is what I'm about. MightI remind you that we still have not received the govt explanation as towhat the funds were doing in a private account. Economical with thetruth? How? Please tell me what part of the picture did I leave out, andwhere did I fill it in with untruth?And finally, you called me a doubting thomas. I could only be so if Idenied the obvious in the face of overwhelming evidence, perhaps seeingthat in your opinion I am blind, YOU could furnish me with irrefutableevidence.And just to keep the discussion cordial, please avoid adjectives thatimply negativities, as they arev analogous to personal insults.Thanx,N'koyo------------------------------Date: Sun, 04 Feb 1996 01:07:50 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: TWO WRONGS = RIGHTMessage-ID: < 3113DCB5.5584@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMr.JALLOW!!Don't at all worry about being personal with me; I am a great sport!Benjamin Franklin has taught us that our critics are our bestfriends in that they are the ones who help us understand our ownfailings.So,I am personally not worried about being criticised and Iwouldhope and wish that the same SENTIMENTS exist on the other side.Before LABELLING me as dangerously on the EDGE,perhaps you should try tofirst readthe pieces I did respond to and decide for yourself whether the TONE ofmy responsesare not more or less proportionate to those of the pieces thatprecipitated them.Andas AN ADVICE,stop repeating JARGONS and CLIQUES and start thinking aboutthem!! WHOsays Two wrongs don't sometimes MAKE RIGHT?! Else,how could you explainthe fact thatsome societies MURDER A MURDERER.To me,its much more dangerous to WRITEbefore THINKINGthan to defend strongly what you believe in.Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 15:13:56 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CompensationMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.970203151226.16235H-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIPlease, does anyone know what The Gambian President legally receives assalary and compensation for his duties as President??????++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++------------------------------Date: Sun, 04 Feb 1996 03:00:53 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: NKOYO, OLIVE BRANCH!!Message-ID: < 3113F735.7A86@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableNKOYO!!Your this LATEST is the kind of piece I would have CUT MY RIGHTARM just to have the opportunity to respond to.But as a sign of TRUCEand to demonstrate to you beyond doubt that there was not the slightestintention on my part to SLIGHT you,I will choose not to replythis time around.Interestingly,or should I say embarassingly,I didn'tuntil now realise that you are a woman.Because,even though I am notsexist in any way,and my wife can confirm that,I nontheless have alanguage for GUYS and another for GALS.And my last piece was definitelymeant for a GUY,which I thought you were(Laugh!)Humour aside,I want to say again that I am PROFOUNDLY SORRY if you feltslighted by=20my terse response.Please,cheer up and accept my APOLOGY!!=09Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 19:27:54 -0500From: "Jarju Malafy" < mafy@avana.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199702040035.TAA30780@tiger.avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAmadou Scattred/List managersPlease add Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. His address isThanks guysMafy Jarju(DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 19:49:05 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarding !Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970203194806.16420F-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII/* Not Written By Abdou. !!!!! */From: Dana < dott@aed.aed.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: African Centre for DemocracyIn-Reply-To: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>Message-Id: 3.91.970203145923.13062A-100000@aed.aed.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDear Fellow Listmembers:The recent submission of introductory material originally included forsubscribers reminded me of a question I've been wanting to ask the list.When I was in The Gambia in 1993, I interned for a while at the AfricanCentre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies - not to be confused withthe African Commission on Human Rights (the U.N. organization) Actually,they were in the same building on Kairaba Avenue next to the US Embassy.Anyway, I have heard that the African Centre for Democracy and HumanRights Studies was shut down - allegedly because ofcorruption/embezzlement or some such thing. Can anyone confirm this forme? And if so, what happened to their substantial collection ofdocuments and materials?Thanks everyone.Dana Ott------------------------------Date: Mon, 03 Feb 1997 21:16:33 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com, Subject: Domestic ViolenceMessage-ID: < s2f655e1.086@wpo.it.luc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plainContent-Disposition: inlineGambia-L,I would like to begin by extending my deepest sympathy to the family ofthe young women who was recently killed in New York City. May hersoul rest in peace!The death of a loved one is always a very difficult thing to cope with. Itis even more difficult to deal with if a loved one was killed senselessly. Ifthe allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband istrue, then her death is even more tragic.So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violenceand its implications. Domestic violence is not just about inflicting pain. Itis also about using mental and physical abuse to control the behavior ofa loved one, such as a wife or girlfriend. In a nutshell, domestic violenceis about who is in charge. Anyone can be the perpetrator or the victim ofdomestic abuse. However, the majority of the victims are women.It is possible that some of us are presently in abusive relations withoutrealizing it or are in denial, i.e., ignoring the problem hoping that it willsoon go away. It anyone is currently the perpetrator of domestic abuse,please stop! If anyone is currently a victim, please get out of the abusiverelationship before it is too late! For those of you who think that theproblem is only temporary and will soon disappear, stop foolingyourselves. On one can stop the abuse, only you can put a stop to it bygetting out now. Too late may mean losing you life. Now that is indeed avery expense price to pay for love!!Good night to everyone.Ndey Kumba DrammehLoyola UniversityChicago, Illinois------------------------------Date: Mon, 3 Feb 1997 23:07:19 -0500From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Taiwan's trade with the GambiaMessage-ID: < 199702040429.UAA16571@armenia.it.earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFrancis,You definitely have a point here.> Latir, I beg to differ...> For what it is worth, Tombong Saidy is a public official and for thatmatter> should be subject to personal scrutiny as all other public officials are.What I do find interesting is the following:> Revealing his character on this forum makes absolute sense when oneconsiders> that he is the spokesperson (at least on gambia-l) for the currentregime.While I had an idea about Mr. Saidy's position in our government when Ijoined this list, I was always under the assumption, perhaps wrongly, thathis membership here was unofficial (yes, I know, even though most of hispostings seem to the contrary). I think this is mainly why I thoughtAbdou's message was somewhat unnecessary.The reason I have been assuming this is because while all sorts ofcriticism and accusations against our government have been made, I havenoticed that Mr. Saidy has been rather selective in his responses, i.e.what he responds to.If Mr. Saidy is indeed on this list in an official capacity then I wouldlove to know since I have posed a few questions on this list that have goneunanswered and that I believe he should be in position to respond to.Mr. Saidy, could you kindly clear the air on this issue. (Without gettingpersonnal now. :-) )Peace.Lat------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10285 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 15:07:27

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



MAFY,

This is Pa-Mambuna in Lexington, KY. There is one Amadou here from

Faraba, and he would like to have your phone number if possible. He used

to live in Canada and then Maryland before coming to Lexington. He would

like to have Omar Camara's number too.



Thanks,

Pa-Mambuna.





Jarju Malafy wrote:

>

> Amadou Scattred/List managers

>

> Please add Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. His address is

> Abarrow@rr5.intel.com

> Thanks guys

> Mafy Jarju

> (DeVry Institute of Technology)



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 03:55:01 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.

Message-ID: <



M r Jagana:



I definately think that this is a great idea but do you know the problems one

would have if you are interested in seeking employment in the embassy?

First of all job posting would not be advertised to the Gambian media?

Secondly the employees in these positions would rather employ either their

relatives or individuals that they feel comfortable with due to certain

reasons maybe threat, etc. So where do we go from here!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 07:30:16 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEES

Message-ID: <













Contact: Mr. Tombong Saidy

Tel: 0171-937-6316

Fax: 0171-937-9095

E-mail:

4 February, 1997





PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMIDIATE RELEASE



UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICAL AND SECURITY DETAINEES



Following a competitive electoral campaign for the presidency and an

unprecedented free and fair National Assembly on 2 January, 1997, the newly

elected president of the west African nation of The Gambia, President Yahya

A. J. J. Jammeh, has initiated a bold policy of achieving national unity and

reconciliation by granting unconditional Amnesty to all political and

security detainees. In observance of the holi month of Ramadaan and in the

spirit of brotherhood and sisterhood called by Islam, President Jammeh

yesterday, 3 February 1997, released the last group of political and

security detainees. Elected by popular vote on September 26, 1996, President

Yahya A. J. J. Jammeh was sworn in as President of the Republic of The Gambia

on October 18, 1996. Since then, President Jammeh has released political and

security detainees, some of whom had been held since July 22, 1994, while

others had been held since planning an illegal political demonstration in

October 1995.



President Jammeh represented the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and

construction(APRC) political party in the elections that marked the

restoration of a civilian-led democracy, following two years of provisional

government. The APRC also captured 33 of the 45 seats contested in the

January 2, 1997, National Assembly elections.



The 12 detainees released Monday, February 3, 1997 are:



1. Mr. Pa Sallah Jeng - Ex. Inspector General of Police

2. Mr. Ebrima Chongan - Ex. Commissioner of Police

3. Mr. Kebba Dibba - Ex. Assistant Superintendent of

Police

4. Mr. Ebrima Kambi - Ex. Captain, Gambia National Army

5. Lamin Waa Juwara - Brikama

6. Mrs Sarjo Kunjang Sanneh - Brikama

7. Mr. Karamo Fatty - Salikenni

8. Alh. Alfusani Dukureh - Gambisara

9. Mr. Muhammed Dukureh - Gambisara

10. Mr. Haggi Kabba - Gambisara

11. Mr. Nfansuman Trawally - Gambisara

12. Mr. Baba Salleh Fofana - Gambisara



All charges against the released detainees have been dropped. It is the dawn

of a new era in The Gambia, an era of genuine democracy, accountability,

transparency and probity. This last set of 12 detainees released, marks the

final huddle to a full democratic process and ushers The Gambia in to an era

of openness, transparency, and freedom for all. The Gambia can now boast of

having no political prisoner whatsoever.











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 13:52:20 +0100

From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

To: "'gambia'" <

Subject: right to vote in USA

Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



The question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctor

raised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV some

weeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that more

than half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities even

up to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if you

have been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means and

leds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right to

vote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation will

contribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why a

democracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of human

rights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made a

criminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamental

right of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentator

who said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black"

population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep them

out of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:08:41 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I read this issue with great concern especially the comments of employing

relatives, individuals they feel comfortable with or may be someone regarded

as a threat. I thought that we are now far ahead after witnessing the

changes in the Gambia. But i will not be surprise if it still does exist. If

this be the case then i will refer before the 22. july when there was a

primary and simple fact about the policies of the Gambia and the manner of

its operation in the life cycle of the population which for all its

simplicity is frequently forgotten or initially misundertood. From

forgetting or failing to comprehend it, there rises a serious error in

examining the politics both its essential and nature and its historical

reality it presents and its future. Therefore i would be very bittered and

dissapointed if this be the issue om employing people to key position for

serving the purposes of their country.



Employment especially political appoinments proclaimed with resonance the

nobility of man as deriving from his very humanity, not from some incidental

future such as race, tribe class colour, riches religion, relative or

friendship it should be purity and righteousness. The UN is a place were

committment to the services your are obliged to render your motherland is of

high priority and be a good internatioanl figure for your Nation. Therefore

i would say, believe and hope that this would not be the case for employing

some individuals.



What we do today will inspire others to act in future times and be prepared

in all future times to say i do. The ends we serve that are selfish wil take

us no further than ourselves, but the ends we serve that are of good will

will take us to the top. I really really do hope that friendship,

relationship, or somebody you can walk over will not be the case of

employing one to UN.



Keep the spirit and hope up



with kind regards



Omar S. Saho



At 03:55 04.02.97 -0500, you wrote:

>M r Jagana:

>

>I definately think that this is a great idea but do you know the problems one

>would have if you are interested in seeking employment in the embassy?

>First of all job posting would not be advertised to the Gambian media?

>Secondly the employees in these positions would rather employ either their

>relatives or individuals that they feel comfortable with due to certain

>reasons maybe threat, etc. So where do we go from here!

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 09:01:13 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: RE: Domestic Violence

Message-ID: <"E99DD182*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001"





--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Fellow Gambia-Lers,



Ndey Kumba Drammeh wrote (note that this is only an excerpt):



> If the allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband is

> true, then her death is even more tragic...



>So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violence

>and its implications...



I would like to extend my sincere and deepest sympathy to the family of

the young woman that was murdered in New York. If the circumstances of

her death are true, that is her untimely demise was at the hands of her

ex-husband, this makes for a very sad moment.



Taking up what Ndey Kumba wrote, I believe that we as Gambian men need

to take a hard look at the treatment of women in our society. What I

mean is that we should lay on the table the attitudes and actions that

we might harbor towards women that can lead to such a tragic situation.

I can recall growing up in the Gambia where it was a common and

acceptable behavior for men to continuously abuse their wives or

girlfriends. I believe that this needs to be changed and I believe a

good starting point would be for us NOT to tolerate amongst our

friends, relatives and acquaintances such attitudes and behavior. Let

us not stand by as passive bystanders when a woman is being physically

abused and/or verbally abused. We should stop the act and we should

also try changing the attitudes of these transgressors through dialogue.



I'm sorry if I seem to have been rambling on... But please let us take

up this issue with as much passion as we have demonstrated on this list

on such topics as "Tribalism" and "Female Circumcision".



Peace!



Amadou Fall



--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001

Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64



eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQB3AAAAczJmNjU1ZTEuMDg2KGEpd3BvLml0Lmx1Yy5lZHUdR0FNQklBLUwt

b3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBMHR0dHVJGQy04MjIdR0FNQklB

LUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQDFIQ==



--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001--





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 09:45:42 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: N'Koyo's E-mail

Message-ID: <"FBBC6CF1*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="N'Koyo's"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



N'koyo,



Are you Mam Sallah's sister? I am Aida Fall's older brother and when I

spoke to her y'day she wanted me to find out whether it was the N'koyo

she knew. If so, could you please send me your e-mail address so that I

can forward it to her.



My E-mail address is -



Thanks!



Amadou Fall





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 11:43 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To:

Subject: Human Rights

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dana



As far as I know the African Centre for Human Rights and Democracy Stuies

(ACHRDS) which was established by Gambian Act of Parliament as a resource

centre, is still going strong. I met the new director the other day at a

workop in Ethiopia. She is a Zambian lawyer called Zowie (i think) Tembo.

There was a period of scandal. Raymond Sock, the previous director (formerly

solicitor-general) was embroiled in a battle with some of his programme

staff (one from Ghana, one from Sudan and another from Burundi). They

accused him of all sorts of things, and even went to the then president

Jawara to complain.



If you want to find out more, send a message to the documentalist, Mrs

Forster, who also runs the fidonet e-mail node:



The institution upstairs is the Africam Commission on Human and People's

Rights (ACHPRS). It is not part of the UN system, it is part of the

Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and constitutes the secretariat. It is

supposed to look into complaints my individuals and groups into human rights

abuses, but being tied as it is to the OAU, it's something of a toothless

dog -- even though the African Charter is a model for others to follow (it

emphasises second generation Economic and Social rights alongside first

generation political and civic rights). Three or 4 years ago the Commission

agreed to have NGOs as observers at its sessions, so the debate has become

much more lively and by all accounts things are changing for the better.



At the OAU they are even discussing quietly in corners the hitherto-sacred

non-interference and non-aggression provisions of the OAU Charter -- in the

contect of early warning and preventive diplomacy.



Hope this clarifies a bit.



Best

Peter

04.02.97





At 19:49 03/02/97 -0500, ABDOU wrote:

>From: Dana <

>To:

>Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>Subject: African Centre for Democracy

>In-Reply-To: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>

>Message-Id: <Pine.BSD/.

>Mime-Version: 1.0

>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII

>

>Dear Fellow Listmembers:

>

>The recent submission of introductory material originally included for

>subscribers reminded me of a question I've been wanting to ask the list.

>When I was in The Gambia in 1993, I interned for a while at the African

>Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies - not to be confused with

>the African Commission on Human Rights (the U.N. organization) Actually,

>they were in the same building on Kairaba Avenue next to the US Embassy.

>Anyway, I have heard that the African Centre for Democracy and Human

>Rights Studies was shut down - allegedly because of

>corruption/embezzlement or some such thing. Can anyone confirm this for

>me? And if so, what happened to their substantial collection of

>documents and materials?

>

>Thanks everyone.

>

>Dana Ott

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 16:06:30 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970204150454.AAA7304@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Pa Abdou Barrow has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Pa Abdou , please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Best regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:11:39 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEES

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Dearest Members!



TOMBONG, Thanks for this important information and the previous ones.

Personally, I would commend you for making yourself available to Gambia-l,

something you could have chosen to ignore. You are our closest link to the

authorities and what a valuable asset is this to us. I don't think we've got

this kind of closeness before and we will never know it until we loose you.

May be some are trying to scare you off so that only the "Radio Kangkang"

news will prevail on Gambia-l, so please don't let them. My appeal to you

is, since you've chosen to perform your work from the ground level by

joining Gambia-l, there are so many things you as our "ambassador" have to

overhear and concentrate more on the most important issues of nation

building. There have been a lot of constructive contributions the past days,

how can you help us deal with such contributions/suggestions? How can you

make our productive thinking/suggestions known to the authorities? What sort

of hand does the authorities need from us? Ignore noises of the empty

barrels and let us "NOT CONFIRM THE PROVERBIAL GAMBIAN STEREOTYPE OF JUST

WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO DO THE JOB FOR YOU" (words of a wise friend). Greg

has already told us how noisy we are, please Tombong just don't be part of

it I believe you (we) have so much work to do than listen to some

counterproductive "noise." When it comes to nation building, here goes the

saying: "MANY SHALL BE CALLED, BUT A FEW SHALL BE CHOSEN." For the few

CHOSEN ones, the real work has not commenced yet, but with all goodwill

progress will prevail. For the former (those called and not CHOSEN), if you

can't give a helping hand, back-off, at least to ease off the work for the

CHOSEN ones.



I can't help but commend the authors of "suggestions for the parliament", "a

parable from NPR", "Gambia and the UN", "special request",... etc. and some

of the comments on these topics. Let's pause and think, how much difference

would it make to come up with ideas of positive thinking, say for just one

week from all those outspoken members? Lets extend it to one month, one

year, to the end of this election period....... How much could be achieved?



There has been a long list of what is to be done from members of this forum.

This identifies the volume of work to be done. On this list, I would like to

add or sort of respond to Asbj=F8rn Nordam's "postal services, practical

advise". Asbj=F8rn, I am in no position of giving the sort off advise you

asked for but just to point out my observation on the Postal Services in

general. After the "divorce" of the departments of Post and

Telecommunications, it is rather unfortunate that the Postal Services were

not upgraded alongside with it's sister department (now Gamtel). The postal

services (including the infrastructure) is one of the worst in the world and

in the President's address to the National Assembly I really miss any

mention of upgrading our postal services. Are there any such plans? As we

all know, an efficient Postal Service is a very important contributor to the

national economy. To name one example that is directly affects those of us

outside the country, a channel of remittance. I hope this could be one of

the priority areas to be improved by the government. Suggestions are hereby

welcome.



A reminder once again: MANY SHALL BE CALLED, BUT A FEW SHALL BE CHOSEN.



PEACE!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 10:12:56 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEES

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



There are some mistakes in the first posting, and they are:



1. 'holy' , instead of 'holi'



2. Mr. Pa Sallah Jagne, instead of Mr. Pa Sallah Jeng



Peace.



Tombong Saidy



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 11:23:02 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: N'Koyo's E-mail

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Yes I am. How is she by the way. My email address id

nfaal@is2.dal.ca.

N'koyo.



On Tue, 4 Feb 1997



> N'koyo,

>

> Are you Mam Sallah's sister? I am Aida Fall's older brother and when I

> spoke to her y'day she wanted me to find out whether it was the N'koyo

> she knew. If so, could you please send me your e-mail address so that I

> can forward it to her.

>

> My E-mail address is -

>

> Thanks!

>

> Amadou Fall

>

>









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 16:43:41 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: RE: Domestic Violence

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



Welcome to our newest members, and thanks to everyone for the

contributions.

My condolences to the family of the deceased.

It is very timely that Ndey Kumba Drammeh bring in this topic and in

such a mature way. The last time the topic was on the net, it was a

sub-topic, and it was too personal. I need not go into the details.

The act of spouse harassment, is such a backward act which should

find itself in the history books. Unfortunately, for us it is still

prevalent, not only in the so-called "uncivilised" world, but, also in

the societies which have been boasting of civilisation for more than

300 years now. I will however limit myself to the Gambian context.

I know that this is not an easy problem to solve, but, talking about

it is a good start. Victims of spouse harassment can be either

men or women, but, the majority as we all know are women. This has

perhaps to with the man's superior physical strength. I can remember,

in the Gambia, people, reacting positively after experiencing an act

of spouse harassment against a girl friend, by saying " Daf ku dorr

beh pareh seemikou si kaana mi nyep" That meaning, "He beat her and

undress her in front of everyone." Such men are termed as "no non-sense

men". The reason for this is mainly because a girl is wearing a dress

the (former) boyfriend bought and go to a party with another boy (he

don't necessarily have to be a "boy friend"). Some beat their wives

just because they were out visiting friends or relatives, or just

happen to be late to serve dinner at the right time. These are some

extreme examples which are mainly tolerated in The Gambia.

I can understand that some men are furious when they are made to feel

like fools by some women, by promising to go out with them, and then go

out with somebody else, after investing for the "outing". What I have

problems accepting is the way they react to this. (Show some respect)

I know the economic situation in the country could force some girls

to be tactical by having several boy friends, some of which they call

"suma dof bi" meaning my fool. I believe that this is totally wrong,

and that the girls should be satisfied with the little they have, and

then command the dignity they deserve.

For the jealous man, his problem can be love and thrust. Many

marriages in the Gambia are arrange for different reasons, ranging

from family ties to economic motives. A man who got a wife this way,

will not mainly feel comfortable compared to the one who got married

on consensus. I personally, believe that, men who respect themselves,

should not allow a woman to be forcefully married to them.

Women should also resist being married to people, just because their

parents thinks that it is strategic for one reason or another. I know

many women in todays Gambia don't have a real choice. Many women

don't have education or professions which will help them to be "self

providing", and that means that they "need" a man to survive.

I support Amadou Faal, in his point that, the symbolic effect of

condemning spouse harassment is a good way to begin, and this could

later be followed by information, legislation and so on.

We should enlighten our sisters not accept harassment as a sign of

love, and our brothers to find gentle ways of showing their "love".

Some people claim that, Islam allows spouse or may be I should say

wife beating. The religious experts on the net can throw some light on

this. I reserve my comments on this part until more is said.

Finally, WE MEN SHALL LOOK AT WOMEN AS PARTNERS IN

THE STRUGGLE AGAINST THE OPPRESORS, AND DON'T ALLOW

OUR ANGER OVER THE SYSTEMS WE FIND OURSELVES TO BE

DIRECTED TO THE MOTHERS OF OUR CHILDREN,

BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT THE PROBLEM.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 10:44:36 -0500 (EST)

From: Isatou Secka <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the young lady who

alledgely died in the hands of her estranged husbands. I would also

like to remind the list members of the postings made by Soffie Ceesay

for contributions to be sent to the victim's brother so that the corpse

could be sent back home.



Some of you would recall that this is not the first time domestic

violence has been discussed in this forum. In summer 95, there was

an allegation of domestic violence made on a list member and some

members brushed it off as being a "personal matter" that does not

concern us. Even though the consequences that time were less serious,

this does not in any way make the offense a less serious one. Domestic

violence is a crime regardless of whether it ends up in tragedy or not.

It is unfortunate that our society (Gambian) is very tolerant when it

comes to this issue. Most of us have withnessed domestic violence in our

homes when we were growing up but this does not make it right. I think

one of the purposes of having this forum is to educate each other and

hopefully "correct the wrongs" in our society. I hope we take the time

to reflect on our actions in the past and make a difference that would

save someone's life in the future. I personally feel guilty of

indifference because

maybe if I had not been silent when this issue was brought up before,

maybe if I had strongly voiced out my objections then and initiated a

discussion that would have helped educate us on the issue of domestic

violence,

maybe someone somewhere on the list may have known this young man and

put some sense in him and prevent this violent incident.

I hope that we learn from the mistakes that others have made. Remember,

no matter what our spouses do to us, VIOLENCE IS NEVER A SOLUTION.



To re-iterate what Ndey said, if anyone is in an abusive relationship

GET OUT NOW and DON'T STOP THERE! REPORT IT so that the person involved

could get some help and not repeat the offense.





On Mon, 3 Feb 1997, Ndey

Drammeh

wrote:



> Gambia-L,

>

> I would like to begin by extending my deepest sympathy to the family of

> the young women who was recently killed in New York City. May her

> soul rest in peace!

>

> The death of a loved one is always a very difficult thing to cope with. It

> is even more difficult to deal with if a loved one was killed senselessly. If

> the allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband is

> true, then her death is even more tragic.

>

> So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violence

> and its implications. Domestic violence is not just about inflicting pain. It

> is also about using mental and physical abuse to control the behavior of

> a loved one, such as a wife or girlfriend. In a nutshell, domestic violence

> is about who is in charge. Anyone can be the perpetrator or the victim of

> domestic abuse. However, the majority of the victims are women.

>

> It is possible that some of us are presently in abusive relations without

> realizing it or are in denial, i.e., ignoring the problem hoping that it will

> soon go away. It anyone is currently the perpetrator of domestic abuse,

> please stop! If anyone is currently a victim, please get out of the abusive

> relationship before it is too late! For those of you who think that the

> problem is only temporary and will soon disappear, stop fooling

> yourselves. On one can stop the abuse, only you can put a stop to it by

> getting out now. Too late may mean losing you life. Now that is indeed a

> very expense price to pay for love!!

>

>

>

> Good night to everyone.

>

>

>

> Ndey Kumba Drammeh

> Loyola University

> Chicago, Illinois

>



========================================================================

Isatou Secka (301) 441-9587 (H)

2248 AV Williams (301) 405-2971 (W)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 11:18:46 -0500 (EST)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



List managers,

Please add Rene Njie to the list..

email:



Thanks

**************************************************************

* Raye Sosseh *

* George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering *

* Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 *

* Internet:

* *

* Quote of the week *

* ----------------- *

* After you've heard two eyewitness accounts of an *

* auto accident it makes you wonder about history *

**************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 17:57:48 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970204165613.AAA19624@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Rene Njie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Rene , please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Best regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 17:06:28 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: Human Rights

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



I''d please like to genuinely ask one v. important question regarding

the subject matter . Is there any such thing in Africa as Human

Right, not to mention The Gambia where Jammeh said abundantly

clear that he does not believe in Human Rights simply because they

are and I quote "MANMADE LAWS". What a sad situation.



By reasonof the aforementioned and the unreasonable behaviour of

our leaders , the so called H R Organisation is redundant .The

behaviour of our leaders does not reflect on the true meaing of

HR as I understand it.



Maybe you'd have to lecture me about H R in Zion.

PS. no hard feelings just a personal opinion which I am entirely

entitled to and I hope I will not be White Listed for expressing my

opinion about the system because in Zion , doing so is a very

serious offence as the system of Gov't is not the least open to

criticism therefore where does H R fit in . If one says something

in favour of the President , one is safe otherwise TORTURE.

KEN SARA WIWA IS AN EXAMPLE. (R.I.P) just to name afew.

Thank you and good luck.

OMAR F. M'BAI

LONDON.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 12:20:43 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Human Rights

Message-ID: <





> From

> Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 17:06:28 +0000

> From: "M'BAI OF" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Human Rights

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> I''d please like to genuinely ask one v. important question regarding

> the subject matter . Is there any such thing in Africa as Human

> Right, not to mention The Gambia where Jammeh said abundantly

> clear that he does not believe in Human Rights simply because they

> are and I quote "MANMADE LAWS". What a sad situation.

>

> By reasonof the aforementioned and the unreasonable behaviour of

> our leaders , the so called H R Organisation is redundant .The

> behaviour of our leaders does not reflect on the true meaing of

> HR as I understand it.

>

> Maybe you'd have to lecture me about H R in Zion.

> PS. no hard feelings just a personal opinion which I am entirely

> entitled to and I hope I will not be White Listed for expressing my

> opinion about the system because in Zion , doing so is a very

> serious offence as the system of Gov't is not the least open to

> criticism therefore where does H R fit in . If one says something

> in favour of the President , one is safe otherwise TORTURE.

> KEN SARA WIWA IS AN EXAMPLE. (R.I.P) just to name afew.

> Thank you and good luck.

> OMAR F. M'BAI

> LONDON.

>

>

>

Omar, don't worry about the White list. Your name will only there is only hte Black list this time around! Just kidding.



Perhaps we may have to settle for the fact that many of our leaders (african leaders ) aren't born politicians or diplomats.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 09:22:12 -0800 (PST)

From: Debbie Proctor <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: right to vote in USA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



Yes, Once convicted of a felony crime, you have lost your right to

vote. There is a Senator (his name escapes me) who is in the process of

trying to put a bill before the senate to change this.



More than half the prisoners in the US are not black. However in

proportion to the percentage of blacks in this country and the percentage

of whites etc., blacks have a higher percentage in prison. There are many

more reasons for this, then Blacks commit more crime than others. There's

so much injustice in the court systems, evidence tampering, jury

selections (all white,I was called to jury duty and in a room of 200

people there were ten Blacks, of us ten, not one was selected). I could

go on and on. Thats why you starting to read more and more Black men

who spent years in prison being released due to uncovered evidence that

proves they are not guilty.







+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=

+++

Debbie Proctor, Administrator=09=09=09U of W Conference Housing

(206) 543-8443=09=09=09=09=09McCarty Hall, Box 354471

(206) 543-4094=09=09=09=09=09Seattle, Wa. 98l95

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=

+++





On Tue, 4 Feb 1997, [iso-8859-1] Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:



> The question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctor

> raised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV some

> weeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that more

> than half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities even

> up to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if you

> have been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means and

> leds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right to

> vote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation will

> contribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why a

> democracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of human

> rights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made a

> criminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamental

> right of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentator

> who said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black"

> population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep them

> out of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn Nordam

>=20





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 12:40:01 -0500

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: <

Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEES

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable







> Following a competitive electoral campaign for the presidency and an

> unprecedented free and fair National Assembly on 2 January, 1997, the

newly

> elected president of the west African nation of The Gambia, President

Yahya

> A. J. J. Jammeh, has initiated a bold policy of achieving national unit=

y

and

> reconciliation by granting unconditional Amnesty to all political and

> security detainees.



A great move by our gov't, although LONG overdue, great nevertheless. I

hope all the detainees are in good health and I wish them and their

families all the best.



What of the National Intelligence Agency? Are there any reforms in the

planning? Are the archaic decrees relating to the NIA still in force? I=

s

there any legislature in the planning?



Something needs to be done about this arm of our government. From what

I've heard as recently as two weeks ago they are continuing to harass

people in ways that are contrary to Chapter IV of our newly adopted

constitution titled, 'Protection of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms'.



I would suggest to the authorities that they take a look at the former NS=

S.

For whatever corruption that may have existed, that former intelligence

organisation was far more effective from a national security standpoint.=20

Indeed, reports are that they even warned authorities at State House and

the Min. of Defense about the a potential coup in the summer of '94.=20

Fortunately or unfortunately, those authorities did not act on the

information.



The NIA has repeatedly wasted it's resources hassling journalists,

politicians and potential political foes instead of focusing on the

country's overall security. The Farrafeni incident is a testament to thi=

s

point.



Where those attackers came from, God only knows, but an effective NIA cou=

ld

and should have alerted the authorities in Banjul on suspicious movement.=

=20

Instead I'm sure they were busy watching members of the UDP.



The gov't needs to change some policies, drop a load of those useless

agents or 'witch hunters', retrain the rest and focus on preventing

incidents like the one I mentioned. The last thing this country needs no=

w

is another coup or God forbid more rebel attacks =E0 la Liberia!



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 13:25:29 -0500

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: <

Subject: Re: Domestic Violence

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Isatou Secka wrote:



> Some of you would recall that this is not the first time domestic

> violence has been discussed in this forum. In summer 95, there was

> an allegation of domestic violence made on a list member and some

> members brushed it off as being a "personal matter" that does not

> concern us. Even though the consequences that time were less serious,

> this does not in any way make the offense a less serious one. Domestic

> violence is a crime regardless of whether it ends up in tragedy or not.

> It is unfortunate that our society (Gambian) is very tolerant when it

> comes to this issue..

......

> I personally feel guilty of indifference because

> maybe if I had not been silent when this issue was brought up before,

> maybe if I had strongly voiced out my objections then and initiated a

> discussion that would have helped educate us on the issue of domestic

> violence,

> maybe someone somewhere on the list may have known this young man and

> put some sense in him and prevent this violent incident.



You should not feel guilty but I think this tragic incident is a lesson to

all of us.



I was shocked to find out that the victim's alleged killer was her

ex-husband and GAMBIAN. Sometimes, especially those of us here in the

U.S., see reports of this sort in the news but feel somehow removed. Some

of us see all this as foreign to our ways or culture.



This man supposedly traced her here to NY, where she was visiting for a

naming ceremony, and gave everyone the illusion, including the victim,

that he was here to reconcile with her. I heard they even went out to

dinner together and so everyone thought all was well until her body was

found some six hours later and the man was nowhere to be found.



I mention all this only to make or reiterate the point that we must all

take the issue of domestic violence seriously. This is an issue where I

believe the facts of the day and our culture and tradition clash.



I've noticed back home that when incidents of spousal battery occur and

reoccur, the focus of most family members and friends continues to be

reconciliation. That's our culture. The question I ask is should this

continue?



Is what happened in New York an isolated incident? Could something like

this have happened in Banjul or Basse?



Another question to ponder on: How much do we as Africans assimilate to a

foreign culture where quite honestly (at least here in the U.S.) among

other things death seems not to be as big a deal as back home? Remember,

the alleged perpetrator of this crime Gambian.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:07:31 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: An Unsolved Archeological Mystery from the Dark Ages: (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



The Unsolved Mystery from the Dark Ages

---------------------------------------



> Among the most mysterious discoveries of Anglo-Saxon archaeology is the

> golden coinage of King Offa of Mercia (757-796 AD). The coinage, struck

> in Kent, was issued in perfect Arabic Kufic script bearing Quranic

> verses referring to the fundamentals of the Islamic faith along with the

> name of King Offa of Mercia!

>

> The coin in question was procured by the Duc de Blacas in Rome sometime

> before 1841 and has been in the British Museum since 1922.

>

> The significance of this archaeological artifact is that it is the first

> and the only dated coinage of the Anglo-Saxon period. In general

> Anglo-Saxon coins were not dated and a mixture of kings names, moneyers

> names and typological sequence has been used to date them. It is

> surprising that numismatists and historians can be so confident about

> their *dates*. While, here we have a coin with an actual date in

> Islamic Hijra (157 AH / 774 AD).

>

> Further analysis of the coin reveals startling linguistic coincidences

> which might be of interest to this group. Along with the name of King

> Offa, the _Bismallah_ is inscribed along with "The Shihada," and Surat

> "al-Ikhlas," Q.112 (The Islamic Salvation).

>

> (1) The term "Ikhlas," from the Arabic root _Khls_, which declares the

> belief in the unity of God as well as salvation, whole and deliverance;

> strangely enough when you consider the Old English _hals_, with the same

> range of meanings, and is commonly found in the religious

> vocabulary (i.e. Old High German: _heilida_; Old Norse: _heilsa_; and

> Modern English: _health_)!

>

> (2) The first letter of the _Bismallah_ of the _Fatiha Verses_ (the

> opening verse of the Qur'an), which is the Arabic preposition _Bi_,

> which is also found in Old English _bi_ ( _by_ in Modern English), with

> the same identical meaning.

>

> (3) The last word in the same verses is _Dalyyin_ Arabic Root of _Dll_;

> to err, which coincides with the Anglo-Saxon _Dol_ (O.H.Ger _tol_,

> Gothic _dwal/s_ , in Chaucer _dul_, in 'Orm' _dill_ meaning: _Erring_

> and _heretical_)!

>

> Offa's coin is the first and the only dated coinage of the Anglo-Saxon

> period, bearing only the Islamic date 157 AH (774 AD), along with the

> name of King Offa. The next English dated coinage appeared 400 years

> later in the post-Norman period.

>

> In historical documents, exchanged between King Offa and Charlemagne,

> the coin is referred to as _Mancus_, allegedly from Medieval Latin

> _MANCUSA_ (first occurrence 785 AD). While in contemporary Islamic

> coins, under the rule of the Abbasid Khalif Al-Mansur (died 158 AH / 775

> AD), the very same type of coins were known as _Manqus_ (root of _NQS_)

> for their deficiency in weight!

>

> Scholars in playing down this find are not only failing to see the

> significance of these linguistic evidences and their possible connection

> with religious vocabulary items in the Germanic dialects, but are also

> failing to acknowledge that coins in general are a direct and authentic

> reflection of the political and economic system which produced it; it is

> therefore perfect evidence for that system if only we can learn how to

> decode it.

>

> While other coinage of later English periods are displayed in the

> British Museum with "great pride," this particular "crucial" coin has

> found itself "hidden away" in the dark recesses of the British Museum's

> basement storerooms!

>

> (Copyright by Ishinan 1996)

>

>

>



NOTE:



I am not suggesting that the Arabic language is the so-called "mother

tongue" language, but rather that it is unquestionably one of the major

linguistic traditions in the world, and that it was an important

catalyst or link in effecting profound changes in the development of the

languages documented within the realm of written history.







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 12:15:32 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





On the issue of domestic violence, in my opinion this forwarded article is

another form of oppressive mesures against women.

Thanks

Tony







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 11:22:44 PST

From: Reuter / Felix Onuah <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.women

Subject: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials





ABUJA (Reuter) - Women wearing trousers were Wednesday

turned away from buildings housing the administrative core of

Nigeria's military government, as a new ruling on dress codes

came into force.

``Women are officially no longer allowed to wear trousers or

other immodest clothes here,'' said soldier Anthony Adejo,

guarding the Federal Secretariat in the capital, Abuja.

Officials said the new rules had been introduced to prevent

women of easy virtue, known as ``go-getters,'' from visiting the

heart of the Secretariat, which houses 13 government ministries.

``These ladies find their ways into offices and pester top

government officials for contracts, jobs or gifts by flaunting

their bodies,'' said one official.

``It is about time the place was cleaned up.''

Women are expected to obey strict unwritten laws on dress in

the largely Muslim north of Africa's most populous nation. But

only around half Nigeria's 100 million people are Muslims and

the rest have their own customs.

Abuja, which lies in the country's geographical center, was

chosen as site for a new capital in the 1970s, with the aim that

all Nigerians would be able to mix freely regardless of regional

differences in culture.

Even female staff who work at government ministries were

being turned away at the gates Wednesday for wearing trousers,

and many visiting women complained that they had faced extensive

questioning before they were allowed inside.

``They see all ladies as ``go-getters,'' and even though I

work in the Ministry of Youth and Sports I was turned back at

the gate,'' said Veronica Aluku.

Angele Oladele, visiting her brother at another ministry,

was turned back by security officers who told her she looked

like a prostitute because they could see through her blouse.

``They said I didn't look like somebody who had come to see

a senior brother. Well they can go to hell. I will call him on

the telephone instead,'' Oladele said.

--

C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E R



This article is Copyright 1997 by Reuters.

All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and licensed

to ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articles

in the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may access

these articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmission

is strictly prohibited.

We offer a reward to the person who first provides us with

information that helps stop those who distribute or receive our news

feeds without authorization. Please send reports to

[Use



Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found in

the user documentation section of our web page: <

You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:13:58 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: AFRICAN WRITERS CONFERENCE!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



> y Press Release From Africalink News

>

> The 13th Annual Celebration of Black Writering will be held on Saturday,

> Febuary 15th 1997 at the Community College of Philadelphia at 17th and

> Spring garden St.

> Featured will be the : * Union of Writers of the African Peoples

> * Union Des Ecrivains du Monde Noir,

> * Umoja Wa Waandishi Wa Kiafrika.

>

> University of Pittsburg * Pittsburg, Pa 15260 U.S.A.

>

> Email:

>

> Featured Writers will include :

>

> DENNIS BRUTUS, author of several books including A SIMPLE LUST, AIRS AND

> TRIBUTE, a STUBORN HOPE and the STILL SIREN.

> He is an internationally known poet and activist from south africa.

>

> LAMONT STEPTOE is a poet/photographer/publisher born and raised in

> Pittsburg ,Pa. He is the author of several books of poetry including

> MAD MINUTE , UNCLE'S SOUTH CHINA SEA BLUE NIGHTMARE and DUSTY ROAD.

> Steptoe is a veitnam Vet and a activist

> for human rights ,the environment and gay/lesbian rights isues.

>

> YAHNE SANGAREY ( Africa Journalist and co-ordinator of the UN Africa

> project) and guest will discuss the importance of books writen by African

> authors as key to understanding life in Africa. She will host a number of

> authors at her exhibit of African books on display during the conference

> an dthe Africa Writers Speaks out workshop.

>

> Follow up of the Conference may be discussed on Africa Speaks hosted by

> Yahne Sangarey and Muhammad Nassor Bey,Publisher of the Africalink Import

> Export newsletter.

> For More details and request to have your publishing houses books displayed

> for sale at the event contact Africalink At

> call 1 215 747-5905 or 1215 243-0332 in the USA





----------



Moe S.

==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

==============================================================================



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:23:10 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials (fwd)

Message-ID: <



They must be joking!



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 05 Feb 1996 00:23:18 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: CONTEXT, PLEASE!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



To:=20

GAMBI-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU





LATIR,

FIRST OF ALL,I AM VERY DEEPLY SADDENED BY THIS DOUBLE

TRAGEDY,AND MY

CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIM.HAVING DONE THAT,I DON'T

REALLY THINK THAT WE CAN DO JUSTICE TO THIS SUBJECT SO LONG AS YOU THE

PEOPLE WHO KNOW THE DETAILS OF THIS Tragic Incident ARE VERY RELUCTANT

TO GIVE US THE BACKGROUND INFORMATION TO WORK WITH.OF COURSE,MURDERING

ANOTHER PERSON FOR WHATEVER REASON IS BOTH UNSPEAKABLE AND BARBARIC,BUT

SINCE THE PERPETRATOR HERE IS NOT A STRANGER BUT AN EX-HUSBAND,SUCH AN

ACT,AS INDEFENSIBLE AS IT MAY BE,COULD NOT HAVE TAKEN IN A VOID.IT MUST

HAVE RESULTED IN A SERIES OF EVENTS THAT WE NEED TO KNOW INORDER PUT IT

IN ITS PROPER CONTEXT.



DEBATES THAT ARE SCARED OF SPECIFICS CANNOT AMOUNT TO MUCH.WE CAN ONLY

DISCUSS THIS VERY WEIGHTY ISSUE AND GIVE IT THE DEPT IT REQUIRES ONLY IF

WE ARE PREPAREED TO GIVE=20

REAL ANECDOTES OF PEOPLE WE KNOW IN THE GAMBIA OR GAMBIANS IN THE

DISPORA,EVEN IF WE LEAVE OUT THE NAMES.



=20

REGARDS BASSS!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 16:06:25 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Baaba Maal

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





This posting is primarily directed to Gambia-lers residing in Seattle and

the Pacific Northwest.



Baaba Maal of Senegal will perform in Seattle, Februrary 14th to kick off

the annual FESTIVAL SUNDIATA celebrations which is the Northwest's finest

African and African American cultural festival. The place is at The

Seattle Center Flag Staff Pavilion at 8pm. Admission is $10 at the usual

TicketMaster outlets.

This will be Maal's third appearance in Seattle. He last came here

in February 1996. His first appearance was in 1994 Africa Fete tour when

he shared the bill with Ismaila Lo of Senegal, Angela Ahidjo of Benin and

Boukman Experience of Haiti.

Baaba Maal is one of the friendliest and most down to earth

entertainers I have ever met. If time permits, I urge you to attend his

concert.

In recognition of Black History Month, The Organization of African

Associations ( Washington State ) will host Children and Adult Programs on

Saturday, February 22nd at Garfield Community Center ( 23rd Ave and E

Cherry St, Seattle ) from 12 to 5pm. In the evening, the action shifts to

a Dance/Party from 9pm to 4am at Blackburn V.F.W. Hall ( 12327-15 NE,

Seattle ) Admissions for the daytime Children/Adult program is free while

tickets for the evening dance program is $10 available at Kilimanjaro

Market. The phone number is ( 206 ) 440-1440.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================













------------------------------



Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 01:13:32 -0500

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: CONTEXT, PLEASE!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



In reference to Bass' posting:



LATIR,

FIRST OF ALL,I AM VERY DEEPLY SADDENED BY THIS DOUBLE

TRAGEDY,AND MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIM.HAVING DONE THAT,I

DON'T REALLY THINK THAT WE CAN DO JUSTICE TO THIS SUBJECT SO LONG AS YOU

THE

PEOPLE WHO KNOW THE DETAILS OF THIS Tragic Incident ARE VERY RELUCTANT

TO GIVE US THE BACKGROUND INFORMATION TO WORK WITH.OF COURSE,MURDERING

ANOTHER PERSON FOR WHATEVER REASON IS BOTH UNSPEAKABLE AND BARBARIC,BUT

SINCE THE PERPETRATOR HERE IS NOT A STRANGER BUT AN EX-HUSBAND,SUCH AN

ACT,AS INDEFENSIBLE AS IT MAY BE,COULD NOT HAVE TAKEN IN A VOID.IT MUST

HAVE RESULTED IN A SERIES OF EVENTS THAT WE NEED TO KNOW INORDER PUT IT

IN ITS PROPER CONTEXT.



The information I have on this incident is pretty much complete but second

hand so I hope you can understand my reluctance in broadcasting it to the

entire list. I am sure there are list members who were either related to

or friends of the victim and are now mourning her death so I believe it

would be better to hear the full story, including the events that led to

the incident, from them.



I simply mentioned what I stated earlier so that we could all engage in

some sort of discussion that could perhaps lead us to a better

understanding of the issue of domestic violence in our context and perhaps

allow the end of the victim's life to have some sort of meaning to us all

rather than have it end in vain.



I hope this makes some sense and I hope I am not offending anyone in any

way.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 02:05:52 -0500

From: "Jarju Malafy" <

To: <

Subject: Fw: second request

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit







----------

> From: Jarju Malafy <

> To:

> Subject: second request

> Date: Wednesday, February 05, 1997 1:54 AM

>

>

>

> List managers

>

> Please allow me to request adding Mr. Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. He is

an

> Engineer at Intel. His address is

>

> Pa Mambuna, my number is (404) 320 0448. I'll be graduating on February

28

> and I've already accepted a job as Programmer/Analyst with Wall-Mart

Corporate

> Office in Bentonville Arkansas starting march 24. I'll give you my new

number

> after I come back from a two week vacation in Gambia.

>

> Mafy

> (DeVry Institute of Technology)



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 16:40:31 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: CONTEXT, PLEASE!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l



But is it relevant for us to know the details of this particular

incident before we can discuss spousal maltreatment--wife/husband?

The syndrome is well known to us that we do not need this case's

specifics. Am I right?



Lamin Drammeh (Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 16:52:46 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Apology

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l and Tombong,



It has come to my notice that my response to Tombong's response to

my posting on 'political reasoning' was a bit too strong. Although I

feel hurt when I am understood out of context, I apologise to anyone

who might have found my response a bit too strong.



To conclude, I quote: " I want, so to speak, to raise a dust because

it is only out of the controversy that will arise that what I am

saying will be understood".



All said and done, I hope our different opinions have a common end--a

better world and Gambia.



Lamin Drammeh (Japan).



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 02:58:08 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Clinton's UNION Address

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit





------------------------------





Date: Thu, 06 Feb 1997 16:39:07 -0500

From: Yaikah Jeng <

To:

Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply -Reply

Message-ID: <



omar,

thanks for the vote of confidence. i'm curious; how do you know ous?

well, i haven't talked to him in a while but i'll definitely extend

the greeting when i do. this is not a project per se, but more of a

forum where we( those interested) can discuss those public health

issues that matter/affect us as gambians. thanx for your input and

keep in touch.

yaikah





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:35:49 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To: <

Subject: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



M.B.Krubally thanks for your reply.Upon all the feed backs i received on

the HEALTH CARE issue i wrote there was understanding, dedication and

committment, to name few Isatou Bojang, Yai Kah Jeng, Bass Kolleh Drammeh

and Omar F. Mbai. To quote directly you wrote" I think you need to re-write

your artiicle. You seem to have some valid points, but it is very hard to

understand the real core of the article". You think but not quite sure

whether i have to re-write my article and if i seem to have some valid

points how then on earth is it hard for you to understand. M.B. Krubally you

are not my teacher whom i have to deliver an essay homework. If you

don=B4understand the content or the language then i am sorry. I was born in

the Gambia speaking local languages, went to Arabic and English schools came

to Norway for almost 15 years ago and read in Norwegian . Still i believed

that i can correspond in English. Maybe there is something wrong with me and

the aboeve mentioned persons in understanding what i wrote or you have a

difficulty in understanding and elaborating on issues. In the near future

never come again with comments. If the Gambian helth issues dosen=B4t=

concern

you then keep it to yourself for there are people who wants to do something

for the motherland. Did you do your comments ou of ????



Yai Kah i am ver delighted to get positive responces. I was in the US twice

last year on courses one of the courses was at the JOHNS HOPKINS. I also

attended a seminar april th 3rd. were Violence as Public Health was the

subject. The key speaker was the Secretary of Health. I did also visited THE

DRUID HILL STD CLINIC in Baltimore. One of our doctors Johannes Thorvaldsen

was at the JOHNS HOPKINS for a year basis, he is a specialist in Dermatology

and Venereology. He is very willing in joining a project we want to have in

the Gambia for a period of two years.The project will be based on research

and treatment programmes and will be realised by the fall or early next

year. Concerning setting up a group or network i definately welcome the

idea. What i had in mind is an alliance to combat AIDS to ensure a well

coordinated multisectoral approach in implementing, monitoring, as well as

evaluating a well coordinated national AIDS control programme in line with

the global strategy on AIDS. This is some of what i wish MONITORING

PROGRESS OF ACTIVITIES, MEASURING PROGRAMME EFFECTIVENESS, IDENTIFY

STRENGTHS & WEAKNESS TO ADJUST PLANS and DEFINING TARGET GROUPS.Welcoming

any additional ideas you may have to combine with.



Isatou Bojang i am very happy that you did this paper on hepatitis B.

Isatou Hepatitis B is also of high frequency over here among us most are

chronic carriers as you mentioned. There are also other cases of hepatitis A

which in seeing the figures is very serious. Your requst for information on

Youth Development Programs. The ICASO has branches all ovet the world for

Europe is EUROCASO and Africa is AFRICASO. The west African branch of

AFRICASO is WANANSO (The West African Network)and all west African states

are members including Gambia. The contact is: ENDA (Abdelkader BACHA) BP.

3370 Dakar SENEGAL TEl:+ 221 229695 or + 221 236617 FAX: + 221 236615 tehy

have youth programs. Looking forward for positive engagements in the future.



Bass just welcome me on board i wil be here to do myduties as concern

citizen and Omar F. Mbai thanks for your comments and engagement.



With kind regards



OMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT

ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

DEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIV

POSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.

N-0133 OSLO NORWAY





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:43:59 +0100 (MET)

From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

To:

Subject: Re: Healthcare By omar S. Saho

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



What i wrote bout the MRC is through my experience due to asked for som

informatiom which i supposed should be publicly known but didn=B4t get a

positive response. I did red some article on research done by MRC on AIDS

CARE. Myself and Isatou we knew each other quite well. May i can contact her

direct to discuss the issue of what information i specifically needed



With Kind regards Omar S. Saho

At 11:26 07.02.97 GMT+1, you wrote:

>Hello!=20

>Just a short comment to what Greg Fagan wrote:

>>=20

>> Thus when Olafia writes "The researches at the MRC at Fajara is not ours

>> neither do we know whatthey are doing." I believe that there is plenty of

>> publicly available documentation of what the MRC do. As someone who used=

to

>> be instrumental in producing the annual MRC report, whilst I worked=

there, I

>> know that this was widely disseminated amongst MoH senior=20

>personnel.

>>=20

>> Certainly, links between MRC and MoH could be stronger but there is=

ample,

>> documented evidence in the scientific literature that quite clearly shows

>> the thrust of MRC's research. If one should have access to Medline then

>> just do a search on Gambia and see what comes up. If anybody on the list

>> would like me to do this for them then please contact me, off list, and=

I'd

>> be more than happy to send them an email copy of such a search.

>>=20

>

>At a workshop on Research on Reproductive Health in Gambia April=20

>1995 (arranged by Isatou Semega-Janneh, Johanne Sundby and me, funded=20

>by The Norwegian Research Foundation) these issues were discussed. =20

>One of the problems MOH staff expressed with MRC was exactly what=20

>Greg describes above: MRC publishes a lot internationally, but access=20

>to Medline or other data bases are required in order to be=20

>continuously informed. If MRC disseminates all their publications=20

>to MOH senior staff, it is obviously (from discussions at the=20

>seminar) not available to many of those who wants this information.

>

>Lack of a documatation center at MOH may be one of the reasons for=20

>this problem. At the seminar such a documentation center was=20

>discussed an given high priority. It would not only improve the quality of

health=20

>research in The Gambia, but also communication between=20

>researchers and between researchers and health staff. It would be an=20

>invaluable source for health planners and could hopefully in the long=20

>run contribute to a better quality on health services. =20

>

>On the other hand, I think Greg's statement " documented evidence in the

scientific=20

>literature that quite clearly showsthe thrust of MRC's research."=20

>relates only to the trust between MRC and the international medical=20

>research community, it says nothing about trust between MRC and =20

>Gambians. It is not my first time to hear sceptical comments about=20

>what is going at MRC. Whether it is lack of information or the=20

>actual nature of what is done at MRC which is the problem, I don't=20

>know. Personally I don't like the idea about vaccines being tested on

> my own children, harmless or not, it's scary to be part of an=20

>scientific experiment, especially when something you don't know is=20

>injected into your body. How is the trust of the parents of the=20

>children who was given the "so called" malaria vaccine and whose=20

>children got malaria?

>

>I don't think most Gambians who are sceptical to MRC or feel they lack=20

>information will be comforted by learning that Medline has evidence=20

>of international trust.=20

>

>Heidi Skramstad

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 12:46:04 +0000

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: right to vote in USA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



At 13:52 04.02.97 +0100, Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:



>The question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctor

>raised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV some

>weeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that more

>than half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities even

>up to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if you

>have been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means and

>leds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right to

>vote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation will

>contribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why a

>democracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of human

>rights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made a

>criminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamental

>right of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentator

>who said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black"

>population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep them

>out of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn Nordam





GAMBIA-LERS!!



Asbj=F8rn! Well elaborated. May I borrow this piece of yours just to support

my last posting (Re: Human Rights postings) because this is exactly what am

talking about. I wrote:



"Finally, I can't locate any "Records of Human Right" from the US State=

Dept.

Please help us with the location, if there is any. If not, does this

implicate that there are no Human Rights violation in the US? I don't think

so, taking these points under consideration: the throwing of thousands of

innocent Blacks in jail just because they have been stigmatized by society

which lead some of them to some of the other cases of Human Rights violation

I was about to mention: the "electric chair" and the "gas chamber". Despite

Amnesty International's appeal on these (electric chair and gas chamber),

the practice still persists. I guess this is an "Internal Affair" or a

particular "person(s)" is/are above all "International" rules. To spell out

my message here more simply and clearly, I guess what I am trying to say is,

I am sick and tired of people telling me to go clean my home. My response to

them is, CLEAN YOUR HOME FIRST or MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS CLEAN BEFORE YOU

CHALLENGE OTHERS TO DO SO. Sorry but this is the state of the

"International" Relations and even more sad, we all contribute to it because

we simply dance to the tone even though we hear the contradictions that the

different musical instruments produce.



Logic is a sine qua non for reasoning and eventually, action".



CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME!



WEEKEND'S GREETINGS!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 07 Feb 1996 16:32:08 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: INVITATION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MR.GIBBA,MR.NORDAM!!

WELL,THE Gambia Islamic Organisation For Technical Training IS A

Non-Governmental AND A Non-Profitable Organization DEDICATED TO

TECHNICALLY AND TECHNOLOGICALLY TRAINING YOUNG GAMBIANS,REGARDLESS OF

CREED OR GENDER.



IT IS BUILT ON THE Premise THAT NO COUNTRY HAS EVER DEVELOPED WITHOUT

THE SWEAT,DEDICATION,SACRIFICE,HARDWORK AND INITIATIVE OF ITS OWN

PEOPLE.



IF YOU WANT TO JOIN,JUST WRITE TO Modou Camara AN APPLICATION LETTER AND

A RESUME OF YOUR WORK OR EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE.THAT WOULD HELP US

DISH OUT ASSIGNMENTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES WHENEVER THAT IS NECESSARY.



IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS THAT ARE NOT COVERED HERE,PLEASE SEND ME

THE ENQUIRIES THROUGH MY PERSONAL E-MAIL ADD.



NORDAM,I HAVE ALWAYS KNOWN THAT YOU WOULD EVENTUALLY GO AND LIVE IN

Kartong WITH OR WITHOUT THE TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE,SO WHAT IS THE POINT OF

INFORMING YOU ABOUT IT (LAUGH!!) JUST JOKING! THIS WAS GOING TO BE A BIG

SURPRISE FOR YOU,BUT Dr.SAHO (Norway) HAS FORCED ME TO REVEAL IT,EVEN

BEFORE I WANTED YOU TO KNOW ABOUT IT.BUT I AM SURE,ITS ALL FOR THE BEST.



ABDOU,YOU ARE MOST WELCOME!! THE ORG. IS LIKE THE GAMBIA-L,OPEN

ABSOLUTELY TO ANYONE WHO IS INTERESTED.



REGARDS BASSS!! =20



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:36:34 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:35:49 +0100 (MET)

> Reply-to:

> From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho

> X-To: <



> M.B.Krubally thanks for your reply.Upon all the feed backs i received on

> the HEALTH CARE issue i wrote there was understanding, dedication and

> committment, to name few Isatou Bojang, Yai Kah Jeng, Bass Kolleh Drammeh

> and Omar F. Mbai. To quote directly you wrote" I think you need to re-write

> your artiicle. You seem to have some valid points, but it is very hard to

> understand the real core of the article". You think but not quite sure

> whether i have to re-write my article and if i seem to have some valid

> points how then on earth is it hard for you to understand. M.B. Krubally you

> are not my teacher whom i have to deliver an essay homework. If you

> don'understand the content or the language then i am sorry. I was born in

> the Gambia speaking local languages, went to Arabic and English schools came

> to Norway for almost 15 years ago and read in Norwegian . Still i believed

> that i can correspond in English. Maybe there is something wrong with me and

> the aboeve mentioned persons in understanding what i wrote or you have a

> difficulty in understanding and elaborating on issues. In the near future

> never come again with comments. If the Gambian helth issues dosen't concern

> you then keep it to yourself for there are people who wants to do something

> for the motherland. Did you do your comments ou of ????

>

> Yai Kah i am ver delighted to get positive responces. I was in the US twice

> last year on courses one of the courses was at the JOHNS HOPKINS. I also

> attended a seminar april th 3rd. were Violence as Public Health was the

> subject. The key speaker was the Secretary of Health. I did also visited THE

> DRUID HILL STD CLINIC in Baltimore. One of our doctors Johannes Thorvaldsen

> was at the JOHNS HOPKINS for a year basis, he is a specialist in Dermatology

> and Venereology. He is very willing in joining a project we want to have in

> the Gambia for a period of two years.The project will be based on research

> and treatment programmes and will be realised by the fall or early next

> year. Concerning setting up a group or network i definately welcome the

> idea. What i had in mind is an alliance to combat AIDS to ensure a well

> coordinated multisectoral approach in implementing, monitoring, as well as

> evaluating a well coordinated national AIDS control programme in line with

> the global strategy on AIDS. This is some of what i wish MONITORING

> PROGRESS OF ACTIVITIES, MEASURING PROGRAMME EFFECTIVENESS, IDENTIFY

> STRENGTHS & WEAKNESS TO ADJUST PLANS and DEFINING TARGET GROUPS.Welcoming

> any additional ideas you may have to combine with.

>

> Isatou Bojang i am very happy that you did this paper on hepatitis B.

> Isatou Hepatitis B is also of high frequency over here among us most are

> chronic carriers as you mentioned. There are also other cases of hepatitis A

> which in seeing the figures is very serious. Your requst for information on

> Youth Development Programs. The ICASO has branches all ovet the world for

> Europe is EUROCASO and Africa is AFRICASO. The west African branch of

> AFRICASO is WANANSO (The West African Network)and all west African states

> are members including Gambia. The contact is: ENDA (Abdelkader BACHA) BP.

> 3370 Dakar SENEGAL TEl:+ 221 229695 or + 221 236617 FAX: + 221 236615 tehy

> have youth programs. Looking forward for positive engagements in the future.

>

> Bass just welcome me on board i wil be here to do myduties as concern

> citizen and Omar F. Mbai thanks for your comments and engagement.

>

> With kind regards

>

> OMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT

> ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

> DEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIV

> POSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.

> N-0133 OSLO NORWAY

>

Well Tom(omar), I would like to equally thank you too for

the compliments and in addition to that I'd like to say that what you

say to that person regarding "your command of English", is absolut-

ely right. Just don't let him get to you or hold backl. Just keep

doing what you believe in as long as you think its the right thing.

STAY STRONG AND KEEP YOUR HEAD. Yuo've got nothing

to lose. Mistakes are bound to happen so if he can't understand

that , well tuff. I personally believe that your command of English

is v.good and well understood.



Regards,

OMAR F. M'BAI.





------------------------------ Date: Tue, 04 Feb 1997 00:42:21 -0500From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < 32F6CC3D.553B@iglou.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMAFY,This is Pa-Mambuna in Lexington, KY. There is one Amadou here fromFaraba, and he would like to have your phone number if possible. He usedto live in Canada and then Maryland before coming to Lexington. He wouldlike to have Omar Camara's number too.Thanks,Pa-Mambuna.Jarju Malafy wrote:> Amadou Scattred/List managers> Please add Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. His address is> Thanks guys> Mafy Jarju> (DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 03:55:01 -0500 (EST)From: Pamodou@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.Message-ID: < 970203231316_-1878488839@emout09.mail.aol.com M r Jagana:I definately think that this is a great idea but do you know the problems onewould have if you are interested in seeking employment in the embassy?First of all job posting would not be advertised to the Gambian media?Secondly the employees in these positions would rather employ either theirrelatives or individuals that they feel comfortable with due to certainreasons maybe threat, etc. So where do we go from here!------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 07:30:16 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEESMessage-ID: < 970204065851_1626498899@emout09.mail.aol.com Contact: Mr. Tombong SaidyTel: 0171-937-6316Fax: 0171-937-9095E-mail: Tsaidy1050@aol.com 4 February, 1997PRESS RELEASEFOR IMMIDIATE RELEASEUNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICAL AND SECURITY DETAINEESFollowing a competitive electoral campaign for the presidency and anunprecedented free and fair National Assembly on 2 January, 1997, the newlyelected president of the west African nation of The Gambia, President YahyaA. J. J. Jammeh, has initiated a bold policy of achieving national unity andreconciliation by granting unconditional Amnesty to all political andsecurity detainees. In observance of the holi month of Ramadaan and in thespirit of brotherhood and sisterhood called by Islam, President Jammehyesterday, 3 February 1997, released the last group of political andsecurity detainees. Elected by popular vote on September 26, 1996, PresidentYahya A. J. J. Jammeh was sworn in as President of the Republic of The Gambiaon October 18, 1996. Since then, President Jammeh has released political andsecurity detainees, some of whom had been held since July 22, 1994, whileothers had been held since planning an illegal political demonstration inOctober 1995.President Jammeh represented the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation andconstruction(APRC) political party in the elections that marked therestoration of a civilian-led democracy, following two years of provisionalgovernment. The APRC also captured 33 of the 45 seats contested in theJanuary 2, 1997, National Assembly elections.The 12 detainees released Monday, February 3, 1997 are:1. Mr. Pa Sallah Jeng - Ex. Inspector General of Police2. Mr. Ebrima Chongan - Ex. Commissioner of Police3. Mr. Kebba Dibba - Ex. Assistant Superintendent ofPolice4. Mr. Ebrima Kambi - Ex. Captain, Gambia National Army5. Lamin Waa Juwara - Brikama6. Mrs Sarjo Kunjang Sanneh - Brikama7. Mr. Karamo Fatty - Salikenni8. Alh. Alfusani Dukureh - Gambisara9. Mr. Muhammed Dukureh - Gambisara10. Mr. Haggi Kabba - Gambisara11. Mr. Nfansuman Trawally - Gambisara12. Mr. Baba Salleh Fofana - GambisaraAll charges against the released detainees have been dropped. It is the dawnof a new era in The Gambia, an era of genuine democracy, accountability,transparency and probity. This last set of 12 detainees released, marks thefinal huddle to a full democratic process and ushers The Gambia in to an eraof openness, transparency, and freedom for all. The Gambia can now boast ofhaving no political prisoner whatsoever.------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 13:52:20 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: right to vote in USAMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970204125220Z-184@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableThe question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctorraised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV someweeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that morethan half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities evenup to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if youhave been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means andleds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right tovote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation willcontribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why ademocracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of humanrights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made acriminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamentalright of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentatorwho said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black"population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep themout of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn Nordam------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:08:41 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia and the UN.Message-ID: < 199702041408.PAA12913@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I read this issue with great concern especially the comments of employingrelatives, individuals they feel comfortable with or may be someone regardedas a threat. I thought that we are now far ahead after witnessing thechanges in the Gambia. But i will not be surprise if it still does exist. Ifthis be the case then i will refer before the 22. july when there was aprimary and simple fact about the policies of the Gambia and the manner ofits operation in the life cycle of the population which for all itssimplicity is frequently forgotten or initially misundertood. Fromforgetting or failing to comprehend it, there rises a serious error inexamining the politics both its essential and nature and its historicalreality it presents and its future. Therefore i would be very bittered anddissapointed if this be the issue om employing people to key position forserving the purposes of their country.Employment especially political appoinments proclaimed with resonance thenobility of man as deriving from his very humanity, not from some incidentalfuture such as race, tribe class colour, riches religion, relative orfriendship it should be purity and righteousness. The UN is a place werecommittment to the services your are obliged to render your motherland is ofhigh priority and be a good internatioanl figure for your Nation. Thereforei would say, believe and hope that this would not be the case for employingsome individuals.What we do today will inspire others to act in future times and be preparedin all future times to say i do. The ends we serve that are selfish wil takeus no further than ourselves, but the ends we serve that are of good willwill take us to the top. I really really do hope that friendship,relationship, or somebody you can walk over will not be the case ofemploying one to UN.Keep the spirit and hope upwith kind regardsOmar S. SahoAt 03:55 04.02.97 -0500, you wrote:>M r Jagana:>I definately think that this is a great idea but do you know the problems one>would have if you are interested in seeking employment in the embassy?>First of all job posting would not be advertised to the Gambian media?>Secondly the employees in these positions would rather employ either their>relatives or individuals that they feel comfortable with due to certain>reasons maybe threat, etc. So where do we go from here!------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 09:01:13 -0500From: alfall@papl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Domestic ViolenceMessage-ID: <"E99DD182*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001"--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="RE:"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFellow Gambia-Lers,Ndey Kumba Drammeh wrote (note that this is only an excerpt):> If the allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband is> true, then her death is even more tragic...>So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violence>and its implications...I would like to extend my sincere and deepest sympathy to the family ofthe young woman that was murdered in New York. If the circumstances ofher death are true, that is her untimely demise was at the hands of herex-husband, this makes for a very sad moment.Taking up what Ndey Kumba wrote, I believe that we as Gambian men needto take a hard look at the treatment of women in our society. What Imean is that we should lay on the table the attitudes and actions thatwe might harbor towards women that can lead to such a tragic situation.I can recall growing up in the Gambia where it was a common andacceptable behavior for men to continuously abuse their wives orgirlfriends. I believe that this needs to be changed and I believe agood starting point would be for us NOT to tolerate amongst ourfriends, relatives and acquaintances such attitudes and behavior. Letus not stand by as passive bystanders when a woman is being physicallyabused and/or verbally abused. We should stop the act and we shouldalso try changing the attitudes of these transgressors through dialogue.I'm sorry if I seem to have been rambling on... But please let us takeup this issue with as much passion as we have demonstrated on this liston such topics as "Tribalism" and "Female Circumcision".Peace!Amadou Fall--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001Content-Type: application/x-openmail-1734; name="WINMAIL.DAT"Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64eJ8+IgAAAQuAAQB3AAAAczJmNjU1ZTEuMDg2KGEpd3BvLml0Lmx1Yy5lZHUdR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXIdHR0dSU5URVJORVQdHR0dHVVTHUlCTVg0MDAdUFBMHR0dHVJGQy04MjIdR0FNQklBLUwtb3duZXJAdS53YXNoaW5ndG9uLmVkdQDFIQ==--openmail-part-0e88585f-00000001--------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 09:45:42 -0500From: alfall@papl.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: N'Koyo's E-mailMessage-ID: <"FBBC6CF1*Fall_Amadou_L/NUC_GO2//US/IBMX400/PPL"@MHS>Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII; name="N'Koyo's"Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitN'koyo,Are you Mam Sallah's sister? I am Aida Fall's older brother and when Ispoke to her y'day she wanted me to find out whether it was the N'koyoshe knew. If so, could you please send me your e-mail address so that Ican forward it to her.My E-mail address is - alfall@papl.com. Thanks!Amadou Fall------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 97 11:43 GMT+0200From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.comSubject: Human RightsMessage-ID: < m0vrhPB-0012Z1C@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"DanaAs far as I know the African Centre for Human Rights and Democracy Stuies(ACHRDS) which was established by Gambian Act of Parliament as a resourcecentre, is still going strong. I met the new director the other day at aworkop in Ethiopia. She is a Zambian lawyer called Zowie (i think) Tembo.There was a period of scandal. Raymond Sock, the previous director (formerlysolicitor-general) was embroiled in a battle with some of his programmestaff (one from Ghana, one from Sudan and another from Burundi). Theyaccused him of all sorts of things, and even went to the then presidentJawara to complain.If you want to find out more, send a message to the documentalist, MrsForster, who also runs the fidonet e-mail node: acdhrs@endadak.gn.apc.org The institution upstairs is the Africam Commission on Human and People'sRights (ACHPRS). It is not part of the UN system, it is part of theOrganisation of African Unity (OAU) and constitutes the secretariat. It issupposed to look into complaints my individuals and groups into human rightsabuses, but being tied as it is to the OAU, it's something of a toothlessdog -- even though the African Charter is a model for others to follow (itemphasises second generation Economic and Social rights alongside firstgeneration political and civic rights). Three or 4 years ago the Commissionagreed to have NGOs as observers at its sessions, so the debate has becomemuch more lively and by all accounts things are changing for the better.At the OAU they are even discussing quietly in corners the hitherto-sacrednon-interference and non-aggression provisions of the OAU Charter -- in thecontect of early warning and preventive diplomacy.Hope this clarifies a bit.BestPeter04.02.97At 19:49 03/02/97 -0500, ABDOU wrote:>From: Dana < dott@aed.aed.org >To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu >Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List">Subject: African Centre for Democracy>In-Reply-To: <9702031829.AA00717@new_delhi>>Message-Id: 3.91.970203145923.13062A-100000@aed.aed.org >Mime-Version: 1.0>Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII>Dear Fellow Listmembers:>The recent submission of introductory material originally included for>subscribers reminded me of a question I've been wanting to ask the list.>When I was in The Gambia in 1993, I interned for a while at the African>Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies - not to be confused with>the African Commission on Human Rights (the U.N. organization) Actually,>they were in the same building on Kairaba Avenue next to the US Embassy.>Anyway, I have heard that the African Centre for Democracy and Human>Rights Studies was shut down - allegedly because of>corruption/embezzlement or some such thing. Can anyone confirm this for>me? And if so, what happened to their substantial collection of>documents and materials?>Thanks everyone.>Dana Ott------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 16:06:30 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970204150454.AAA7304@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Pa Abdou Barrow has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Pa Abdou , pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.Best regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:11:39 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEESMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970204161052.26df37a6@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDearest Members!TOMBONG, Thanks for this important information and the previous ones.Personally, I would commend you for making yourself available to Gambia-l,something you could have chosen to ignore. You are our closest link to theauthorities and what a valuable asset is this to us. I don't think we've gotthis kind of closeness before and we will never know it until we loose you.May be some are trying to scare you off so that only the "Radio Kangkang"news will prevail on Gambia-l, so please don't let them. My appeal to youis, since you've chosen to perform your work from the ground level byjoining Gambia-l, there are so many things you as our "ambassador" have tooverhear and concentrate more on the most important issues of nationbuilding. There have been a lot of constructive contributions the past days,how can you help us deal with such contributions/suggestions? How can youmake our productive thinking/suggestions known to the authorities? What sortof hand does the authorities need from us? Ignore noises of the emptybarrels and let us "NOT CONFIRM THE PROVERBIAL GAMBIAN STEREOTYPE OF JUSTWAITING FOR SOMEONE TO DO THE JOB FOR YOU" (words of a wise friend). Greghas already told us how noisy we are, please Tombong just don't be part ofit I believe you (we) have so much work to do than listen to somecounterproductive "noise." When it comes to nation building, here goes thesaying: "MANY SHALL BE CALLED, BUT A FEW SHALL BE CHOSEN." For the fewCHOSEN ones, the real work has not commenced yet, but with all goodwillprogress will prevail. For the former (those called and not CHOSEN), if youcan't give a helping hand, back-off, at least to ease off the work for theCHOSEN ones.I can't help but commend the authors of "suggestions for the parliament", "aparable from NPR", "Gambia and the UN", "special request",... etc. and someof the comments on these topics. Let's pause and think, how much differencewould it make to come up with ideas of positive thinking, say for just oneweek from all those outspoken members? Lets extend it to one month, oneyear, to the end of this election period....... How much could be achieved?There has been a long list of what is to be done from members of this forum.This identifies the volume of work to be done. On this list, I would like toadd or sort of respond to Asbj=F8rn Nordam's "postal services, practicaladvise". Asbj=F8rn, I am in no position of giving the sort off advise youasked for but just to point out my observation on the Postal Services ingeneral. After the "divorce" of the departments of Post andTelecommunications, it is rather unfortunate that the Postal Services werenot upgraded alongside with it's sister department (now Gamtel). The postalservices (including the infrastructure) is one of the worst in the world andin the President's address to the National Assembly I really miss anymention of upgrading our postal services. Are there any such plans? As weall know, an efficient Postal Service is a very important contributor to thenational economy. To name one example that is directly affects those of usoutside the country, a channel of remittance. I hope this could be one ofthe priority areas to be improved by the government. Suggestions are herebywelcome.A reminder once again: MANY SHALL BE CALLED, BUT A FEW SHALL BE CHOSEN.PEACE!!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 10:12:56 -0500 (EST)From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEESMessage-ID: < 970204093939_205033176@emout13.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,There are some mistakes in the first posting, and they are:1. 'holy' , instead of 'holi'2. Mr. Pa Sallah Jagne, instead of Mr. Pa Sallah JengPeace.Tombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 11:23:02 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: N'Koyo's E-mailMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.970204112209.55636B-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIYes I am. How is she by the way. My email address idN'koyo.On Tue, 4 Feb 1997 alfall@papl.com wrote:> N'koyo,> Are you Mam Sallah's sister? I am Aida Fall's older brother and when I> spoke to her y'day she wanted me to find out whether it was the N'koyo> she knew. If so, could you please send me your e-mail address so that I> can forward it to her.> My E-mail address is - alfall@papl.com. > Thanks!> Amadou Fall------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 16:43:41 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Domestic ViolenceMessage-ID: < 140060839BD@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,Welcome to our newest members, and thanks to everyone for thecontributions.My condolences to the family of the deceased.It is very timely that Ndey Kumba Drammeh bring in this topic and insuch a mature way. The last time the topic was on the net, it was asub-topic, and it was too personal. I need not go into the details.The act of spouse harassment, is such a backward act which shouldfind itself in the history books. Unfortunately, for us it is stillprevalent, not only in the so-called "uncivilised" world, but, also inthe societies which have been boasting of civilisation for more than300 years now. I will however limit myself to the Gambian context.I know that this is not an easy problem to solve, but, talking aboutit is a good start. Victims of spouse harassment can be eithermen or women, but, the majority as we all know are women. This hasperhaps to with the man's superior physical strength. I can remember,in the Gambia, people, reacting positively after experiencing an actof spouse harassment against a girl friend, by saying " Daf ku dorrbeh pareh seemikou si kaana mi nyep" That meaning, "He beat her andundress her in front of everyone." Such men are termed as "no non-sensemen". The reason for this is mainly because a girl is wearing a dressthe (former) boyfriend bought and go to a party with another boy (hedon't necessarily have to be a "boy friend"). Some beat their wivesjust because they were out visiting friends or relatives, or justhappen to be late to serve dinner at the right time. These are someextreme examples which are mainly tolerated in The Gambia.I can understand that some men are furious when they are made to feellike fools by some women, by promising to go out with them, and then goout with somebody else, after investing for the "outing". What I haveproblems accepting is the way they react to this. (Show some respect)I know the economic situation in the country could force some girlsto be tactical by having several boy friends, some of which they call"suma dof bi" meaning my fool. I believe that this is totally wrong,and that the girls should be satisfied with the little they have, andthen command the dignity they deserve.For the jealous man, his problem can be love and thrust. Manymarriages in the Gambia are arrange for different reasons, rangingfrom family ties to economic motives. A man who got a wife this way,will not mainly feel comfortable compared to the one who got marriedon consensus. I personally, believe that, men who respect themselves,should not allow a woman to be forcefully married to them.Women should also resist being married to people, just because theirparents thinks that it is strategic for one reason or another. I knowmany women in todays Gambia don't have a real choice. Many womendon't have education or professions which will help them to be "selfproviding", and that means that they "need" a man to survive.I support Amadou Faal, in his point that, the symbolic effect ofcondemning spouse harassment is a good way to begin, and this couldlater be followed by information, legislation and so on.We should enlighten our sisters not accept harassment as a sign oflove, and our brothers to find gentle ways of showing their "love".Some people claim that, Islam allows spouse or may be I should saywife beating. The religious experts on the net can throw some light onthis. I reserve my comments on this part until more is said.Finally, WE MEN SHALL LOOK AT WOMEN AS PARTNERS INTHE STRUGGLE AGAINST THE OPPRESORS, AND DON'T ALLOWOUR ANGER OVER THE SYSTEMS WE FIND OURSELVES TO BEDIRECTED TO THE MOTHERS OF OUR CHILDREN,BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT THE PROBLEM.I will stop here for now.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 10:44:36 -0500 (EST)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Domestic ViolenceMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95.970204101648.692A-100000@hera.isr.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the young lady whoalledgely died in the hands of her estranged husbands. I would alsolike to remind the list members of the postings made by Soffie Ceesayfor contributions to be sent to the victim's brother so that the corpsecould be sent back home.Some of you would recall that this is not the first time domesticviolence has been discussed in this forum. In summer 95, there wasan allegation of domestic violence made on a list member and somemembers brushed it off as being a "personal matter" that does notconcern us. Even though the consequences that time were less serious,this does not in any way make the offense a less serious one. Domesticviolence is a crime regardless of whether it ends up in tragedy or not.It is unfortunate that our society (Gambian) is very tolerant when itcomes to this issue. Most of us have withnessed domestic violence in ourhomes when we were growing up but this does not make it right. I thinkone of the purposes of having this forum is to educate each other andhopefully "correct the wrongs" in our society. I hope we take the timeto reflect on our actions in the past and make a difference that wouldsave someone's life in the future. I personally feel guilty ofindifference becausemaybe if I had not been silent when this issue was brought up before,maybe if I had strongly voiced out my objections then and initiated adiscussion that would have helped educate us on the issue of domesticviolence,maybe someone somewhere on the list may have known this young man andput some sense in him and prevent this violent incident.I hope that we learn from the mistakes that others have made. Remember,no matter what our spouses do to us, VIOLENCE IS NEVER A SOLUTION.To re-iterate what Ndey said, if anyone is in an abusive relationshipGET OUT NOW and DON'T STOP THERE! REPORT IT so that the person involvedcould get some help and not repeat the offense.On Mon, 3 Feb 1997, NdeyDrammehwrote:> Gambia-L,> I would like to begin by extending my deepest sympathy to the family of> the young women who was recently killed in New York City. May her> soul rest in peace!> The death of a loved one is always a very difficult thing to cope with. It> is even more difficult to deal with if a loved one was killed senselessly. If> the allegation that the young lady was killed by an abusive ex-husband is> true, then her death is even more tragic.> So, please, let us all take some time and think about domestic violence> and its implications. Domestic violence is not just about inflicting pain. It> is also about using mental and physical abuse to control the behavior of> a loved one, such as a wife or girlfriend. In a nutshell, domestic violence> is about who is in charge. Anyone can be the perpetrator or the victim of> domestic abuse. However, the majority of the victims are women.> It is possible that some of us are presently in abusive relations without> realizing it or are in denial, i.e., ignoring the problem hoping that it will> soon go away. It anyone is currently the perpetrator of domestic abuse,> please stop! If anyone is currently a victim, please get out of the abusive> relationship before it is too late! For those of you who think that the> problem is only temporary and will soon disappear, stop fooling> yourselves. On one can stop the abuse, only you can put a stop to it by> getting out now. Too late may mean losing you life. Now that is indeed a> very expense price to pay for love!!> Good night to everyone.> Ndey Kumba Drammeh> Loyola University> Chicago, Illinois========================================================================Isatou Secka (301) 441-9587 (H)2248 AV Williams (301) 405-2971 (W)------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 11:18:46 -0500 (EST)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (gambia)Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 199702041618.LAA21998@acmey.gatech.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList managers,Please add Rene Njie to the list..email: rnjie@easyinternet.ca Thanks*************************************************************** Raye Sosseh ** George Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering ** Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta Georgia, 30332 ** Internet: gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu * ** Quote of the week ** ----------------- ** After you've heard two eyewitness accounts of an ** auto accident it makes you wonder about history ***************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 17:57:48 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970204165613.AAA19624@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Rene Njie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Rene , pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.Best regardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 17:06:28 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Human RightsMessage-ID: < 199702041708.RAA13109@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITI''d please like to genuinely ask one v. important question regardingthe subject matter . Is there any such thing in Africa as HumanRight, not to mention The Gambia where Jammeh said abundantlyclear that he does not believe in Human Rights simply because theyare and I quote "MANMADE LAWS". What a sad situation.> By reasonof the aforementioned and the unreasonable behaviour of> our leaders , the so called H R Organisation is redundant .The> behaviour of our leaders does not reflect on the true meaing of> HR as I understand it.> Maybe you'd have to lecture me about H R in Zion.> PS. no hard feelings just a personal opinion which I am entirely> entitled to and I hope I will not be White Listed for expressing my> opinion about the system because in Zion , doing so is a very> serious offence as the system of Gov't is not the least open to> criticism therefore where does H R fit in . If one says something> in favour of the President , one is safe otherwise TORTURE.> KEN SARA WIWA IS AN EXAMPLE. (R.I.P) just to name afew.> Thank you and good luck.> OMAR F. M'BAI> LONDON.Omar, don't worry about the White list. Your name will only there is only hte Black list this time around! Just kidding.Perhaps we may have to settle for the fact that many of our leaders (african leaders ) aren't born politicians or diplomats.Malanding------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 09:22:12 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: right to vote in USAMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.970204090134.28718D-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEYes, Once convicted of a felony crime, you have lost your right tovote. There is a Senator (his name escapes me) who is in the process oftrying to put a bill before the senate to change this.More than half the prisoners in the US are not black. However inproportion to the percentage of blacks in this country and the percentageof whites etc., blacks have a higher percentage in prison. There are manymore reasons for this, then Blacks commit more crime than others. There'sso much injustice in the court systems, evidence tampering, juryselections (all white,I was called to jury duty and in a room of 200people there were ten Blacks, of us ten, not one was selected). I couldgo on and on. Thats why you starting to read more and more Black menwho spent years in prison being released due to uncovered evidence thatproves they are not guilty.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=+++Debbie Proctor, Administrator=09=09=09U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443=09=09=09=09=09McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094=09=09=09=09=09Seattle, Wa. 98l95+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=+++On Tue, 4 Feb 1997, [iso-8859-1] Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:> The question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctor> raised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV some> weeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that more> than half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities even> up to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if you> have been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means and> leds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right to> vote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation will> contribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why a> democracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of human> rights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made a> criminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamental> right of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentator> who said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black"> population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep them> out of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn Nordam>=20------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 12:40:01 -0500From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UNCONDITIONAL AMNESTY TO ALL POLITICA & SECURITY DETAINEESMessage-ID: < 199702041825.KAA18077@armenia.it.earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable> Following a competitive electoral campaign for the presidency and an> unprecedented free and fair National Assembly on 2 January, 1997, thenewly> elected president of the west African nation of The Gambia, PresidentYahya> A. J. J. Jammeh, has initiated a bold policy of achieving national unit=and> reconciliation by granting unconditional Amnesty to all political and> security detainees.A great move by our gov't, although LONG overdue, great nevertheless. Ihope all the detainees are in good health and I wish them and theirfamilies all the best.What of the National Intelligence Agency? Are there any reforms in theplanning? Are the archaic decrees relating to the NIA still in force? I=there any legislature in the planning?Something needs to be done about this arm of our government. From whatI've heard as recently as two weeks ago they are continuing to harasspeople in ways that are contrary to Chapter IV of our newly adoptedconstitution titled, 'Protection of Fundamental Rights and Freedoms'.I would suggest to the authorities that they take a look at the former NS=S.For whatever corruption that may have existed, that former intelligenceorganisation was far more effective from a national security standpoint.=20Indeed, reports are that they even warned authorities at State House andthe Min. of Defense about the a potential coup in the summer of '94.=20Fortunately or unfortunately, those authorities did not act on theinformation.The NIA has repeatedly wasted it's resources hassling journalists,politicians and potential political foes instead of focusing on thecountry's overall security. The Farrafeni incident is a testament to thi=point.Where those attackers came from, God only knows, but an effective NIA cou=ldand should have alerted the authorities in Banjul on suspicious movement.==20Instead I'm sure they were busy watching members of the UDP.The gov't needs to change some policies, drop a load of those uselessagents or 'witch hunters', retrain the rest and focus on preventingincidents like the one I mentioned. The last thing this country needs no=is another coup or God forbid more rebel attacks =E0 la Liberia!Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 13:25:29 -0500From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Domestic ViolenceMessage-ID: < 199702041825.KAA18086@armenia.it.earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIsatou Secka wrote:> Some of you would recall that this is not the first time domestic> violence has been discussed in this forum. In summer 95, there was> an allegation of domestic violence made on a list member and some> members brushed it off as being a "personal matter" that does not> concern us. Even though the consequences that time were less serious,> this does not in any way make the offense a less serious one. Domestic> violence is a crime regardless of whether it ends up in tragedy or not.> It is unfortunate that our society (Gambian) is very tolerant when it> comes to this issue........> I personally feel guilty of indifference because> maybe if I had not been silent when this issue was brought up before,> maybe if I had strongly voiced out my objections then and initiated a> discussion that would have helped educate us on the issue of domestic> violence,> maybe someone somewhere on the list may have known this young man and> put some sense in him and prevent this violent incident.You should not feel guilty but I think this tragic incident is a lesson toall of us.I was shocked to find out that the victim's alleged killer was herex-husband and GAMBIAN. Sometimes, especially those of us here in theU.S., see reports of this sort in the news but feel somehow removed. Someof us see all this as foreign to our ways or culture.This man supposedly traced her here to NY, where she was visiting for anaming ceremony, and gave everyone the illusion, including the victim,that he was here to reconcile with her. I heard they even went out todinner together and so everyone thought all was well until her body wasfound some six hours later and the man was nowhere to be found.I mention all this only to make or reiterate the point that we must alltake the issue of domestic violence seriously. This is an issue where Ibelieve the facts of the day and our culture and tradition clash.I've noticed back home that when incidents of spousal battery occur andreoccur, the focus of most family members and friends continues to bereconciliation. That's our culture. The question I ask is should thiscontinue?Is what happened in New York an isolated incident? Could something likethis have happened in Banjul or Basse?Another question to ponder on: How much do we as Africans assimilate to aforeign culture where quite honestly (at least here in the U.S.) amongother things death seems not to be as big a deal as back home? Remember,the alleged perpetrator of this crime Gambian.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:07:31 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: An Unsolved Archeological Mystery from the Dark Ages: (fwd)Message-ID: < 9702042007.AA42888@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThe Unsolved Mystery from the Dark Ages---------------------------------------> Among the most mysterious discoveries of Anglo-Saxon archaeology is the> golden coinage of King Offa of Mercia (757-796 AD). The coinage, struck> in Kent, was issued in perfect Arabic Kufic script bearing Quranic> verses referring to the fundamentals of the Islamic faith along with the> name of King Offa of Mercia!> The coin in question was procured by the Duc de Blacas in Rome sometime> before 1841 and has been in the British Museum since 1922.> The significance of this archaeological artifact is that it is the first> and the only dated coinage of the Anglo-Saxon period. In general> Anglo-Saxon coins were not dated and a mixture of kings names, moneyers> names and typological sequence has been used to date them. It is> surprising that numismatists and historians can be so confident about> their *dates*. While, here we have a coin with an actual date in> Islamic Hijra (157 AH / 774 AD).> Further analysis of the coin reveals startling linguistic coincidences> which might be of interest to this group. Along with the name of King> Offa, the _Bismallah_ is inscribed along with "The Shihada," and Surat> "al-Ikhlas," Q.112 (The Islamic Salvation).> (1) The term "Ikhlas," from the Arabic root _Khls_, which declares the> belief in the unity of God as well as salvation, whole and deliverance;> strangely enough when you consider the Old English _hals_, with the same> range of meanings, and is commonly found in the religious> vocabulary (i.e. Old High German: _heilida_; Old Norse: _heilsa_; and> Modern English: _health_)!> (2) The first letter of the _Bismallah_ of the _Fatiha Verses_ (the> opening verse of the Qur'an), which is the Arabic preposition _Bi_,> which is also found in Old English _bi_ ( _by_ in Modern English), with> the same identical meaning.> (3) The last word in the same verses is _Dalyyin_ Arabic Root of _Dll_;> to err, which coincides with the Anglo-Saxon _Dol_ (O.H.Ger _tol_,> Gothic _dwal/s_ , in Chaucer _dul_, in 'Orm' _dill_ meaning: _Erring_> and _heretical_)!> Offa's coin is the first and the only dated coinage of the Anglo-Saxon> period, bearing only the Islamic date 157 AH (774 AD), along with the> name of King Offa. The next English dated coinage appeared 400 years> later in the post-Norman period.> In historical documents, exchanged between King Offa and Charlemagne,> the coin is referred to as _Mancus_, allegedly from Medieval Latin> _MANCUSA_ (first occurrence 785 AD). While in contemporary Islamic> coins, under the rule of the Abbasid Khalif Al-Mansur (died 158 AH / 775> AD), the very same type of coins were known as _Manqus_ (root of _NQS_)> for their deficiency in weight!> Scholars in playing down this find are not only failing to see the> significance of these linguistic evidences and their possible connection> with religious vocabulary items in the Germanic dialects, but are also> failing to acknowledge that coins in general are a direct and authentic> reflection of the political and economic system which produced it; it is> therefore perfect evidence for that system if only we can learn how to> decode it.> While other coinage of later English periods are displayed in the> British Museum with "great pride," this particular "crucial" coin has> found itself "hidden away" in the dark recesses of the British Museum's> basement storerooms!> (Copyright by Ishinan 1996)NOTE:I am not suggesting that the Arabic language is the so-called "mothertongue" language, but rather that it is unquestionably one of the majorlinguistic traditions in the world, and that it was an importantcatalyst or link in effecting profound changes in the development of thelanguages documented within the realm of written history.------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 12:15:32 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970204121343.15705G-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn the issue of domestic violence, in my opinion this forwarded article isanother form of oppressive mesures against women.ThanksTony---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Wed, 29 Jan 1997 11:22:44 PSTFrom: Reuter / Felix Onuah < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.womenSubject: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officialsABUJA (Reuter) - Women wearing trousers were Wednesdayturned away from buildings housing the administrative core ofNigeria's military government, as a new ruling on dress codescame into force.``Women are officially no longer allowed to wear trousers orother immodest clothes here,'' said soldier Anthony Adejo,guarding the Federal Secretariat in the capital, Abuja.Officials said the new rules had been introduced to preventwomen of easy virtue, known as ``go-getters,'' from visiting theheart of the Secretariat, which houses 13 government ministries.``These ladies find their ways into offices and pester topgovernment officials for contracts, jobs or gifts by flauntingtheir bodies,'' said one official.``It is about time the place was cleaned up.''Women are expected to obey strict unwritten laws on dress inthe largely Muslim north of Africa's most populous nation. Butonly around half Nigeria's 100 million people are Muslims andthe rest have their own customs.Abuja, which lies in the country's geographical center, waschosen as site for a new capital in the 1970s, with the aim thatall Nigerians would be able to mix freely regardless of regionaldifferences in culture.Even female staff who work at government ministries werebeing turned away at the gates Wednesday for wearing trousers,and many visiting women complained that they had faced extensivequestioning before they were allowed inside.``They see all ladies as ``go-getters,'' and even though Iwork in the Ministry of Youth and Sports I was turned back atthe gate,'' said Veronica Aluku.Angele Oladele, visiting her brother at another ministry,was turned back by security officers who told her she lookedlike a prostitute because they could see through her blouse.``They said I didn't look like somebody who had come to seea senior brother. Well they can go to hell. I will call him onthe telephone instead,'' Oladele said.--C O P Y R I G H T * R E M I N D E RThis article is Copyright 1997 by Reuters.All articles in the clari.* news hierarchy are Copyrighted and licensedto ClariNet Communications Corp. for distribution. Except for articlesin the biz.clarinet.sample newsgroup, only paid subscribers may accessthese articles. Any unauthorized access, reproduction or transmissionis strictly prohibited.We offer a reward to the person who first provides us withinformation that helps stop those who distribute or receive our newsfeeds without authorization. Please send reports to reward@clari.net. [Use info@clari.net for sales or other inquiries.]Details on use of ClariNet material and other info can be found inthe user documentation section of our web page: < http://www.clari.net>. You can also read ClariNet news from your Web browser.------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:13:58 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFRICAN WRITERS CONFERENCE!!!!!Message-ID: < 9702042013.AA35994@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> y Press Release From Africalink News> The 13th Annual Celebration of Black Writering will be held on Saturday,> Febuary 15th 1997 at the Community College of Philadelphia at 17th and> Spring garden St.> Featured will be the : * Union of Writers of the African Peoples> * Union Des Ecrivains du Monde Noir,> * Umoja Wa Waandishi Wa Kiafrika.> University of Pittsburg * Pittsburg, Pa 15260 U.S.A.> Email: dvbmay@vms.cis.pitt.edu > Featured Writers will include :> DENNIS BRUTUS, author of several books including A SIMPLE LUST, AIRS AND> TRIBUTE, a STUBORN HOPE and the STILL SIREN.> He is an internationally known poet and activist from south africa.> LAMONT STEPTOE is a poet/photographer/publisher born and raised in> Pittsburg ,Pa. He is the author of several books of poetry including> MAD MINUTE , UNCLE'S SOUTH CHINA SEA BLUE NIGHTMARE and DUSTY ROAD.> Steptoe is a veitnam Vet and a activist> for human rights ,the environment and gay/lesbian rights isues.> YAHNE SANGAREY ( Africa Journalist and co-ordinator of the UN Africa> project) and guest will discuss the importance of books writen by African> authors as key to understanding life in Africa. She will host a number of> authors at her exhibit of African books on display during the conference> an dthe Africa Writers Speaks out workshop.> Follow up of the Conference may be discussed on Africa Speaks hosted by> Yahne Sangarey and Muhammad Nassor Bey,Publisher of the Africalink Import> Export newsletter.> For More details and request to have your publishing houses books displayed> for sale at the event contact Africalink At africalk@phillynet.com. or> call 1 215 747-5905 or 1215 243-0332 in the USA----------Moe S.============================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 15:23:10 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Women in trousers banned by Nigerian officials (fwd)Message-ID: < 199702042023.PAA04876@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu They must be joking!Malanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 05 Feb 1996 00:23:18 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: CONTEXT, PLEASE!!Message-ID: < 311523C6.58D3@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableTo:=20LATIR,FIRST OF ALL,I AM VERY DEEPLY SADDENED BY THIS DOUBLETRAGEDY,AND MYCONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIM.HAVING DONE THAT,I DON'TREALLY THINK THAT WE CAN DO JUSTICE TO THIS SUBJECT SO LONG AS YOU THEPEOPLE WHO KNOW THE DETAILS OF THIS Tragic Incident ARE VERY RELUCTANTTO GIVE US THE BACKGROUND INFORMATION TO WORK WITH.OF COURSE,MURDERINGANOTHER PERSON FOR WHATEVER REASON IS BOTH UNSPEAKABLE AND BARBARIC,BUTSINCE THE PERPETRATOR HERE IS NOT A STRANGER BUT AN EX-HUSBAND,SUCH ANACT,AS INDEFENSIBLE AS IT MAY BE,COULD NOT HAVE TAKEN IN A VOID.IT MUSTHAVE RESULTED IN A SERIES OF EVENTS THAT WE NEED TO KNOW INORDER PUT ITIN ITS PROPER CONTEXT.DEBATES THAT ARE SCARED OF SPECIFICS CANNOT AMOUNT TO MUCH.WE CAN ONLYDISCUSS THIS VERY WEIGHTY ISSUE AND GIVE IT THE DEPT IT REQUIRES ONLY IFWE ARE PREPAREED TO GIVE=20REAL ANECDOTES OF PEOPLE WE KNOW IN THE GAMBIA OR GAMBIANS IN THEDISPORA,EVEN IF WE LEAVE OUT THE NAMES.=20REGARDS BASSS!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 4 Feb 1997 16:06:25 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Baaba MaalMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970204153151.7964D-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis posting is primarily directed to Gambia-lers residing in Seattle andthe Pacific Northwest.Baaba Maal of Senegal will perform in Seattle, Februrary 14th to kick offthe annual FESTIVAL SUNDIATA celebrations which is the Northwest's finestAfrican and African American cultural festival. The place is at TheSeattle Center Flag Staff Pavilion at 8pm. Admission is $10 at the usualTicketMaster outlets.This will be Maal's third appearance in Seattle. He last came herein February 1996. His first appearance was in 1994 Africa Fete tour whenhe shared the bill with Ismaila Lo of Senegal, Angela Ahidjo of Benin andBoukman Experience of Haiti.Baaba Maal is one of the friendliest and most down to earthentertainers I have ever met. If time permits, I urge you to attend hisconcert.In recognition of Black History Month, The Organization of AfricanAssociations ( Washington State ) will host Children and Adult Programs onSaturday, February 22nd at Garfield Community Center ( 23rd Ave and ECherry St, Seattle ) from 12 to 5pm. In the evening, the action shifts toa Dance/Party from 9pm to 4am at Blackburn V.F.W. Hall ( 12327-15 NE,Seattle ) Admissions for the daytime Children/Adult program is free whiletickets for the evening dance program is $10 available at KilimanjaroMarket. The phone number is ( 206 ) 440-1440.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 01:13:32 -0500From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CONTEXT, PLEASE!!Message-ID: < 199702050612.WAA08576@denmark.it.earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitIn reference to Bass' posting:LATIR,FIRST OF ALL,I AM VERY DEEPLY SADDENED BY THIS DOUBLETRAGEDY,AND MY CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILIES OF THE VICTIM.HAVING DONE THAT,IDON'T REALLY THINK THAT WE CAN DO JUSTICE TO THIS SUBJECT SO LONG AS YOUTHEPEOPLE WHO KNOW THE DETAILS OF THIS Tragic Incident ARE VERY RELUCTANTTO GIVE US THE BACKGROUND INFORMATION TO WORK WITH.OF COURSE,MURDERINGANOTHER PERSON FOR WHATEVER REASON IS BOTH UNSPEAKABLE AND BARBARIC,BUTSINCE THE PERPETRATOR HERE IS NOT A STRANGER BUT AN EX-HUSBAND,SUCH ANACT,AS INDEFENSIBLE AS IT MAY BE,COULD NOT HAVE TAKEN IN A VOID.IT MUSTHAVE RESULTED IN A SERIES OF EVENTS THAT WE NEED TO KNOW INORDER PUT ITIN ITS PROPER CONTEXT.The information I have on this incident is pretty much complete but secondhand so I hope you can understand my reluctance in broadcasting it to theentire list. I am sure there are list members who were either related toor friends of the victim and are now mourning her death so I believe itwould be better to hear the full story, including the events that led tothe incident, from them.I simply mentioned what I stated earlier so that we could all engage insome sort of discussion that could perhaps lead us to a betterunderstanding of the issue of domestic violence in our context and perhapsallow the end of the victim's life to have some sort of meaning to us allrather than have it end in vain.I hope this makes some sense and I hope I am not offending anyone in anyway.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 02:05:52 -0500From: "Jarju Malafy" < mafy@avana.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fw: second requestMessage-ID: < 199702050709.CAA26254@tiger.avana.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit----------> From: Jarju Malafy < mafy@avana.net > To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: second request> Date: Wednesday, February 05, 1997 1:54 AM> List managers> Please allow me to request adding Mr. Pa Abdou Barrow to the list. He isan> Engineer at Intel. His address is Abarrow@rr5.intel.com. Thanks.> Pa Mambuna, my number is (404) 320 0448. I'll be graduating on February28> and I've already accepted a job as Programmer/Analyst with Wall-MartCorporate> Office in Bentonville Arkansas starting march 24. I'll give you my newnumber> after I come back from a two week vacation in Gambia.> Mafy> (DeVry Institute of Technology)------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 16:40:31 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CONTEXT, PLEASE!!Message-ID: < 199702050737.QAA15268@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-lBut is it relevant for us to know the details of this particularincident before we can discuss spousal maltreatment--wife/husband?The syndrome is well known to us that we do not need this case'sspecifics. Am I right?Lamin Drammeh (Japan).------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 16:52:46 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ApologyMessage-ID: < 199702050749.QAA15474@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l and Tombong,It has come to my notice that my response to Tombong's response tomy posting on 'political reasoning' was a bit too strong. Although Ifeel hurt when I am understood out of context, I apologise to anyonewho might have found my response a bit too strong.To conclude, I quote: " I want, so to speak, to raise a dust becauseit is only out of the controversy that will arise that what I amsaying will be understood".All said and done, I hope our different opinions have a common end--abetter world and Gambia.Lamin Drammeh (Japan).------------------------------Date: Wed, 5 Feb 1997 02:58:08 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Clinton's UNION AddressMessage-ID: < 9702050758.AA27478@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit------------------------------Date: Thu, 06 Feb 1997 16:39:07 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2fa0951.036@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU omar,thanks for the vote of confidence. i'm curious; how do you know ous?well, i haven't talked to him in a while but i'll definitely extendthe greeting when i do. this is not a project per se, but more of aforum where we( those interested) can discuss those public healthissues that matter/affect us as gambians. thanx for your input andkeep in touch.yaikah------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:35:49 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. SahoMessage-ID: < 199702071235.NAA18241@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableM.B.Krubally thanks for your reply.Upon all the feed backs i received onthe HEALTH CARE issue i wrote there was understanding, dedication andcommittment, to name few Isatou Bojang, Yai Kah Jeng, Bass Kolleh Drammehand Omar F. Mbai. To quote directly you wrote" I think you need to re-writeyour artiicle. You seem to have some valid points, but it is very hard tounderstand the real core of the article". You think but not quite surewhether i have to re-write my article and if i seem to have some validpoints how then on earth is it hard for you to understand. M.B. Krubally youare not my teacher whom i have to deliver an essay homework. If youdon=B4understand the content or the language then i am sorry. I was born inthe Gambia speaking local languages, went to Arabic and English schools cameto Norway for almost 15 years ago and read in Norwegian . Still i believedthat i can correspond in English. Maybe there is something wrong with me andthe aboeve mentioned persons in understanding what i wrote or you have adifficulty in understanding and elaborating on issues. In the near futurenever come again with comments. If the Gambian helth issues dosen=B4t=concernyou then keep it to yourself for there are people who wants to do somethingfor the motherland. Did you do your comments ou of ????Yai Kah i am ver delighted to get positive responces. I was in the US twicelast year on courses one of the courses was at the JOHNS HOPKINS. I alsoattended a seminar april th 3rd. were Violence as Public Health was thesubject. The key speaker was the Secretary of Health. I did also visited THEDRUID HILL STD CLINIC in Baltimore. One of our doctors Johannes Thorvaldsenwas at the JOHNS HOPKINS for a year basis, he is a specialist in Dermatologyand Venereology. He is very willing in joining a project we want to have inthe Gambia for a period of two years.The project will be based on researchand treatment programmes and will be realised by the fall or early nextyear. Concerning setting up a group or network i definately welcome theidea. What i had in mind is an alliance to combat AIDS to ensure a wellcoordinated multisectoral approach in implementing, monitoring, as well asevaluating a well coordinated national AIDS control programme in line withthe global strategy on AIDS. This is some of what i wish MONITORINGPROGRESS OF ACTIVITIES, MEASURING PROGRAMME EFFECTIVENESS, IDENTIFYSTRENGTHS & WEAKNESS TO ADJUST PLANS and DEFINING TARGET GROUPS.Welcomingany additional ideas you may have to combine with.Isatou Bojang i am very happy that you did this paper on hepatitis B.Isatou Hepatitis B is also of high frequency over here among us most arechronic carriers as you mentioned. There are also other cases of hepatitis Awhich in seeing the figures is very serious. Your requst for information onYouth Development Programs. The ICASO has branches all ovet the world forEurope is EUROCASO and Africa is AFRICASO. The west African branch ofAFRICASO is WANANSO (The West African Network)and all west African statesare members including Gambia. The contact is: ENDA (Abdelkader BACHA) BP.3370 Dakar SENEGAL TEl:+ 221 229695 or + 221 236617 FAX: + 221 236615 tehyhave youth programs. Looking forward for positive engagements in the future.Bass just welcome me on board i wil be here to do myduties as concerncitizen and Omar F. Mbai thanks for your comments and engagement.With kind regardsOMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANTULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITALDEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIVPOSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.N-0133 OSLO NORWAY------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:43:59 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Healthcare By omar S. SahoMessage-ID: < 199702071243.NAA21424@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableWhat i wrote bout the MRC is through my experience due to asked for sominformatiom which i supposed should be publicly known but didn=B4t get apositive response. I did red some article on research done by MRC on AIDSCARE. Myself and Isatou we knew each other quite well. May i can contact herdirect to discuss the issue of what information i specifically neededWith Kind regards Omar S. SahoAt 11:26 07.02.97 GMT+1, you wrote:>Hello!=20>Just a short comment to what Greg Fagan wrote:>>=20>> Thus when Olafia writes "The researches at the MRC at Fajara is not ours>> neither do we know whatthey are doing." I believe that there is plenty of>> publicly available documentation of what the MRC do. As someone who used=to>> be instrumental in producing the annual MRC report, whilst I worked=there, I>> know that this was widely disseminated amongst MoH senior=20>personnel.>>=20>> Certainly, links between MRC and MoH could be stronger but there is=ample,>> documented evidence in the scientific literature that quite clearly shows>> the thrust of MRC's research. If one should have access to Medline then>> just do a search on Gambia and see what comes up. If anybody on the list>> would like me to do this for them then please contact me, off list, and=I'd>> be more than happy to send them an email copy of such a search.>>=20>At a workshop on Research on Reproductive Health in Gambia April=20>1995 (arranged by Isatou Semega-Janneh, Johanne Sundby and me, funded=20>by The Norwegian Research Foundation) these issues were discussed. =20>One of the problems MOH staff expressed with MRC was exactly what=20>Greg describes above: MRC publishes a lot internationally, but access=20>to Medline or other data bases are required in order to be=20>continuously informed. If MRC disseminates all their publications=20>to MOH senior staff, it is obviously (from discussions at the=20>seminar) not available to many of those who wants this information.>Lack of a documatation center at MOH may be one of the reasons for=20>this problem. At the seminar such a documentation center was=20>discussed an given high priority. It would not only improve the quality ofhealth=20>research in The Gambia, but also communication between=20>researchers and between researchers and health staff. It would be an=20>invaluable source for health planners and could hopefully in the long=20>run contribute to a better quality on health services. =20>On the other hand, I think Greg's statement " documented evidence in thescientific=20>literature that quite clearly showsthe thrust of MRC's research."=20>relates only to the trust between MRC and the international medical=20>research community, it says nothing about trust between MRC and =20>Gambians. It is not my first time to hear sceptical comments about=20>what is going at MRC. Whether it is lack of information or the=20>actual nature of what is done at MRC which is the problem, I don't=20>know. Personally I don't like the idea about vaccines being tested on> my own children, harmless or not, it's scary to be part of an=20>scientific experiment, especially when something you don't know is=20>injected into your body. How is the trust of the parents of the=20>children who was given the "so called" malaria vaccine and whose=20>children got malaria?>I don't think most Gambians who are sceptical to MRC or feel they lack=20>information will be comforted by learning that Medline has evidence=20>of international trust.=20>Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 12:46:04 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: right to vote in USAMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970207134521.202759a0@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAt 13:52 04.02.97 +0100, Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:>The question on voting rights for black americans, which Debbie Proctor>raised here, has been given some attention on danish news and TV some>weeks back. I don=B4t remember all details, but the angle was, that more>than half the prisoners in USA are black americans (in some cities even>up to 80 % or so). And in many states you lose your right to vote if you>have been convicted in crime once in your lifetime. And that means and>leds to (in the long run)a great part of black voters have no right to>vote. Again in danish news the comments were, that the situation will>contribute to a more distorted society. We can not understand why a>democracy like the one i USA, which is based on the declaration of human>rights, can have a situation where many people, even they had made a>criminal act, after served one=B4s sentence, have lost their fundamental>right of the society - voting for the future. There was a commentator>who said this could be a "bomb" in a society where the "black">population feels that the "whites" are using all "power" to keep them>out of influence. And I=B4m very close to say the same. Asbj=F8rn NordamGAMBIA-LERS!!Asbj=F8rn! Well elaborated. May I borrow this piece of yours just to supportmy last posting (Re: Human Rights postings) because this is exactly what amtalking about. I wrote:"Finally, I can't locate any "Records of Human Right" from the US State=Dept.Please help us with the location, if there is any. If not, does thisimplicate that there are no Human Rights violation in the US? I don't thinkso, taking these points under consideration: the throwing of thousands ofinnocent Blacks in jail just because they have been stigmatized by societywhich lead some of them to some of the other cases of Human Rights violationI was about to mention: the "electric chair" and the "gas chamber". DespiteAmnesty International's appeal on these (electric chair and gas chamber),the practice still persists. I guess this is an "Internal Affair" or aparticular "person(s)" is/are above all "International" rules. To spell outmy message here more simply and clearly, I guess what I am trying to say is,I am sick and tired of people telling me to go clean my home. My response tothem is, CLEAN YOUR HOME FIRST or MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS CLEAN BEFORE YOUCHALLENGE OTHERS TO DO SO. Sorry but this is the state of the"International" Relations and even more sad, we all contribute to it becausewe simply dance to the tone even though we hear the contradictions that thedifferent musical instruments produce.Logic is a sine qua non for reasoning and eventually, action".CHARITY BEGINS AT HOME!WEEKEND'S GREETINGS!!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Wed, 07 Feb 1996 16:32:08 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: INVITATIONMessage-ID: < 3118A9D7.5D19@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMR.GIBBA,MR.NORDAM!!WELL,THE Gambia Islamic Organisation For Technical Training IS ANon-Governmental AND A Non-Profitable Organization DEDICATED TOTECHNICALLY AND TECHNOLOGICALLY TRAINING YOUNG GAMBIANS,REGARDLESS OFCREED OR GENDER.IT IS BUILT ON THE Premise THAT NO COUNTRY HAS EVER DEVELOPED WITHOUTTHE SWEAT,DEDICATION,SACRIFICE,HARDWORK AND INITIATIVE OF ITS OWNPEOPLE.IF YOU WANT TO JOIN,JUST WRITE TO Modou Camara AN APPLICATION LETTER ANDA RESUME OF YOUR WORK OR EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE.THAT WOULD HELP USDISH OUT ASSIGNMENTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES WHENEVER THAT IS NECESSARY.IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS THAT ARE NOT COVERED HERE,PLEASE SEND METHE ENQUIRIES THROUGH MY PERSONAL E-MAIL ADD.NORDAM,I HAVE ALWAYS KNOWN THAT YOU WOULD EVENTUALLY GO AND LIVE INKartong WITH OR WITHOUT THE TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE,SO WHAT IS THE POINT OFINFORMING YOU ABOUT IT (LAUGH!!) JUST JOKING! THIS WAS GOING TO BE A BIGSURPRISE FOR YOU,BUT Dr.SAHO (Norway) HAS FORCED ME TO REVEAL IT,EVENBEFORE I WANTED YOU TO KNOW ABOUT IT.BUT I AM SURE,ITS ALL FOR THE BEST.ABDOU,YOU ARE MOST WELCOME!! THE ORG. IS LIKE THE GAMBIA-L,OPENABSOLUTELY TO ANYONE WHO IS INTERESTED.REGARDS BASSS!! =20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:36:34 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. SahoMessage-ID: < 199702071338.NAA22284@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT> Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:35:49 +0100 (MET)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho> X-To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > M.B.Krubally thanks for your reply.Upon all the feed backs i received on> the HEALTH CARE issue i wrote there was understanding, dedication and> committment, to name few Isatou Bojang, Yai Kah Jeng, Bass Kolleh Drammeh> and Omar F. Mbai. To quote directly you wrote" I think you need to re-write> your artiicle. You seem to have some valid points, but it is very hard to> understand the real core of the article". You think but not quite sure> whether i have to re-write my article and if i seem to have some valid> points how then on earth is it hard for you to understand. M.B. Krubally you> are not my teacher whom i have to deliver an essay homework. If you> don'understand the content or the language then i am sorry. I was born in> the Gambia speaking local languages, went to Arabic and English schools came> to Norway for almost 15 years ago and read in Norwegian . Still i believed> that i can correspond in English. Maybe there is something wrong with me and> the aboeve mentioned persons in understanding what i wrote or you have a> difficulty in understanding and elaborating on issues. In the near future> never come again with comments. If the Gambian helth issues dosen't concern> you then keep it to yourself for there are people who wants to do something> for the motherland. Did you do your comments ou of ????> Yai Kah i am ver delighted to get positive responces. I was in the US twice> last year on courses one of the courses was at the JOHNS HOPKINS. I also> attended a seminar april th 3rd. were Violence as Public Health was the> subject. The key speaker was the Secretary of Health. I did also visited THE> DRUID HILL STD CLINIC in Baltimore. One of our doctors Johannes Thorvaldsen> was at the JOHNS HOPKINS for a year basis, he is a specialist in Dermatology> and Venereology. He is very willing in joining a project we want to have in> the Gambia for a period of two years.The project will be based on research> and treatment programmes and will be realised by the fall or early next> year. Concerning setting up a group or network i definately welcome the> idea. What i had in mind is an alliance to combat AIDS to ensure a well> coordinated multisectoral approach in implementing, monitoring, as well as> evaluating a well coordinated national AIDS control programme in line with> the global strategy on AIDS. This is some of what i wish MONITORING> PROGRESS OF ACTIVITIES, MEASURING PROGRAMME EFFECTIVENESS, IDENTIFY> STRENGTHS & WEAKNESS TO ADJUST PLANS and DEFINING TARGET GROUPS.Welcoming> any additional ideas you may have to combine with.> Isatou Bojang i am very happy that you did this paper on hepatitis B.> Isatou Hepatitis B is also of high frequency over here among us most are> chronic carriers as you mentioned. There are also other cases of hepatitis A> which in seeing the figures is very serious. Your requst for information on> Youth Development Programs. The ICASO has branches all ovet the world for> Europe is EUROCASO and Africa is AFRICASO. The west African branch of> AFRICASO is WANANSO (The West African Network)and all west African states> are members including Gambia. The contact is: ENDA (Abdelkader BACHA) BP.> 3370 Dakar SENEGAL TEl:+ 221 229695 or + 221 236617 FAX: + 221 236615 tehy> have youth programs. Looking forward for positive engagements in the future.> Bass just welcome me on board i wil be here to do myduties as concern> citizen and Omar F. Mbai thanks for your comments and engagement.> With kind regards> OMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANT> ULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL> DEPARTMENT FOR STD & HIV> POSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.> N-0133 OSLO NORWAYWell Tom(omar), I would like to equally thank you too forthe compliments and in addition to that I'd like to say that what yousay to that person regarding "your command of English", is absolut-ely right. Just don't let him get to you or hold backl. Just keepdoing what you believe in as long as you think its the right thing.STAY STRONG AND KEEP YOUR HEAD. Yuo've got nothingto lose. Mistakes are bound to happen so if he can't understandthat , well tuff. I personally believe that your command of Englishis v.good and well understood.Regards,OMAR F. M'BAI.------------------------------ Momodou





LONDON.









------------------------------



From:

To:

Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part2

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS

=========================



Section 1 Respect for the Integrity of the Person, Including Freedom from:





a. Political and Other Extrajudicial Killing



There were no reports of political or other extrajudicial killings.



There were no developments in the 1995 deaths of Saidbou Haidara or

Finance Minister Ousman Koro-Ceesay. The opposition used the lack of

investigation in these cases to criticize the Government during the

presidential campaign.



b. Disappearance



There were no reports of politically motivated disappearances.





c. Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or

Punishment



The AFPRC did not suspend the previous Constitution's prohibition against

torture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment and the new

Constitution also forbids such practice. However, there were reports by

detainees that agents of the State us ed torture or the threat of torture

in interrogating them.



In January one of the detainees on trial for sedition testified that

soldiers beat him in an attempt to obtain a confession from him. A woman

on trial for sedition said that she was threatened with electric shock

when she failed to answer questions rega rding clandestine publications

alleged to have been in her possession.



At the height of the September presidential election campaign, soldiers

dragged 100 to 200 members of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP)

from their vehicles headed to Banjul. The soldiers ripped off the UDP

members' party-labeled shirts, fired shots over their heads, confiscated

their public address system, and burned UDP election materials. The

opposition party members were forced to go to NIA headquarters where they

were harassed and beaten, stripped of their clothing, and forced to run

fro m the building. One senior member of the UDP leadership who refused

to run was beaten with a rifle butt and suffered a broken hand.



Conditions at Mile 2 and Janjanbureh prisons remained poor. Mile 2 prison

was reported to be austere, overcrowded, and lacking in medical

facilities. Prisoners are locked in their cells for over 20 hours each

day. Other reports indicate that the AFPRC assigned military guards to

augment the corrections staff at the prison, and there were credible

reports of malnourishment, illness, and beatings of military and security

detainees. Women are housed separately.



Conditions in one local jail were reportedly unsanitary and overcrowded.

Inmates slept on cement benches or the floor with no blankets. They were

served two small meals a day, one consisting only of rice. There was one

water tap in the cell area, but often no water.



The Government permitted no visits by international human rights groups.

The African Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies submitted

numerous informal requests throughout the year to inspect prison

conditions and the status of detainees, but its requests were repeatedly

thwarted by the Government.



d. Arbitrary Arrest, Detention, or Exile



The sections of the Constitution that protect against arbitrary arrest and

detention were superseded by various decrees of the AFPRC. While there

are provisions in the new Constitution that will provide protections, the

restrictive security decrees that limited the previous Constitution remain

in force. The AFPRC frequently and arbitrarily arrested military and

police personnel, civil servants, parastatal staff, and media

representatives. In 1995 the AFPRC declared by decree that the NIA would

have th e power to search, seize, detain, or arrest any individual or

property without due process, and that the Minister of Interior could

order a 90-day detention without charge and not subject to writ of habeas

corpus. In January the AFPRC issued Decree 66, e xtending indefinitely

the period the Minister of Interior may hold a person without charge. The

new Constitution does not supersede these decrees, which remain in force.



The regime subjected prominent civilians in and out of government to

lengthy surprise interrogations in uncomfortable circumstances, often

lasting overnight, and detained some officials for extended periods.



Member of Parliament Lamin Waa Juwara was reported missing in March.

Inquiries by family members were met with claims that the Government knew

nothing about his detention or whereabouts. Senior government officials

have privately acknowledged to a fore ign diplomat that the Government is

holding Juwara, but it has not publicly acknowledged his detention or

charged him with any offense.



In January and in July, the Supreme Court rejected writ of habeas corpus

applications for Housainou Njie and Momodou Cadi Cham, held in detention

for political reasons since October 1995. The Court maintained that

Decrees 57 and 66 give the Government t he right to detain prisoners

indefinitely. They were unconditionally released on November 4.



In January two visiting Senegalese journalists were seized and harassed by

the NIA. They were later released only after repeatedly explaining their

presence in the country.



A student and freelance reporter was arrested in February and detained for

7 days by the NIA, reportedly for submissions he made to the British

Broadcasting Corporation Focus on Africa program.



The Government brought charges against all independent newspapers in March

for failing to make annual returns (information regarding ownership of the

paper and a signed bond). The newspapers said that the returns had been

made, and the charges were subs

equently dropped.



In April the NIA detained reporter S.B. Danso for 24 hours reportedly in

reaction to a story he wrote about Mrs. Tuti Faal Jammeh, wife of the Head

of State.



In June the NIA arrested and interrogated journalist Ansumana Badjie in

connection with "negative reporting." He subsequently left the country

fearing persecution.



In May journalists Alieu Badara Sowe and Bruce Asemota were arrested at

their respective offices. They were held incommunicado for 16 days and

then released. Both Badara and Sowe had written articles reporting fraud

and dismissals in the national polic e department. While in detention,

police demanded that they reveal their sources. Newspaper stories stated

that Asemota was beaten.



Prior to the September 26 presidential election, opposition supporters

were arrested and allegedly intimidated by the security and armed forces

(see Section 1.c.). Following the election, there were several reports of

opposition supporters being arreste d and detained for allegedly making

critical remarks about the government party.



In September the public relations officer for the opposition UDP

disappeared following the party's launching ceremony. His mother said

that men claiming to be NIA officers came to her residence looking for

him. He appeared in Dakar a week later, claimi ng he had to flee his

country because he was harassed and intimidated by the NIA.



The authorities generally did not permit families, independent observers,

or other private citizens to visit military, police, or civilian

detainees. Family members of detainees were subjected to intimidation and

harassment by security forces, who made verbal threats and unannounced

searches. In July two wives of detainees were followed home by NIA agents

after meeting with a local human rights organization. Their houses were

immediately searched and they were threatened with detention.



The AFPRC did not provide an accounting of detainees. Since the

dissolution of the AFPRC, the President and the Cabinet govern. The

decision regarding arrests and detentions lies with the executive branch.

A journalist and a local nongovernmental organ ization named 29 military

and police personnel whom they claimed have been arrested and detained

since July 22, 1994. Of these 11 were released unconditionally on October

29. The reasons for these arrests and detentions are largely unknown.

Along with military, police personnel, and civilians in long-term

detention, the authorities detained an unknown number of additional people

for shorter periods, ranging from hours to days. The majority of the 35

people arrested in October 1995, allegedly for attem pting to organize a

demonstration, were released by the end of 1996. The remainder reportedly

have been charged with sedition. In August the AFPRC issued a decree

banning a number of former political parties and their members from

political activity for 30 years (see Section 3).



The Head of State pardoned 60 prisoners. In January four soldiers who had

been detained since the 1994 military coup were granted amnesty. In

February 20 prisoners, some who were political detainees from 1995, were

pardoned. In July 13 political detai nees were released. In October 11

security detainees were released, followed by 12 political detainees in

November.



The government did not exile opponents. However, three senior officials

of the former government, President Jawara, Vice President Sabally, and

Secretary General Janha, remain outside the country under threat of arrest

and detention if they return. Other officials who were outside the country

at the time of the coup are at similar risk.



------



Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------



------------------------------ Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 13:51:17 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199702071353.NAA25543@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi Yaikah,thanks for replying . Myself and Ous went to ths samehigh school back home in the Gambia (SAINTS) between '83-88.I haven't heard from or seen him since then which is very sadindeed cos' Ous is a very good friend of mine .I'm not quite sure whether you can even remember who I am.Well to refresh your memory, I use to hang out with Pa Njai,Buba Janneh, Mams Jobe,Badara Cham etc at the NTC in Bakau.If by any chance you see or speak to anyone of these guys asaforementioned, please tell them that I'm still alive and kickin'maybe except for Badara.Regards once again to Ous . Thanx and all the best.OMAR F. M'BAILONDON.------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 09:01:40 -0500 (EST)From: Salifuj@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: testMessage-ID: < 970206150425_540881988@emout09.mail.aol.com just a test------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Feb 1997 09:07:23 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTHCARE II from Omar S. Saho -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2faf0df.069@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU omar,it's amazing, you were so close to my house if you went to the clinicat Druid Hill. anyway, this is really great. let me know what i cando to help with the project. i'd really like to get involvedespecially for the experience. keep me posted.------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 09:03:58 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD: Position Available:Forestry Computer ProgrammerMessage-ID: < 199702071403.JAA05973@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Thu Feb 6 16:13:42 1997X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-lX-Sender: jmoore@141.219.149.237 Date: Thu, 06 Feb 1997 16:13:28 -0500To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu From: "James B. Moore" < jmoore@mtu.edu Subject: FWD: Position Available:Forestry Computer ProgrammerMime-Version: 1.0Date: Thu, 06 Feb 1997 14:36:44 -0500To: forestry-l@mtu.edu, From: gdmroz@mtu.edu (Glenn D. Mroz)Subject: Position AvailableThe announcement below is sent from one of our grads!glenn>From: Dave Hamlin < DCH@MBGPDX.MHS.CompuServe.COM >Forestry Computer Programmer>Job Description:> This position offers an excellent opportunity for a motivated individual>with a broad background in computer programming and general knowledge of> forestry.>Education:> A BS or MS in forestry or a BS computer science.>Experience:> If the degree is in computer science the applicant should have>experience developing software for forestry or woods - products>applications. If the degree is in forestry the applicant should have>additional coursework or training in programming and software>development.> Skills:> * Strong verbal and written communication skills.> * Ability to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team.> * Proficiency in Microsoft C and C++> * Familiarity with Microsoft Access and Windows>Duties:> The programmer will work as a member of the Software Team. This team is>responsible for developing and maintaining software tools used internally>at MB&G and offered for sale outside the firm. Design and>implementation decisions are made by the team, with individual team>members offering expertise in their areas. The team currently consists>of two biometricians, a project manager, and a GIS specialist.> The programmer will:> * Provide the team with expertise in current and software system>architecture.> * Participate in team decisions about software design.> * Be responsible to the team for implementing and maintaining programs>and systems to the team's specifications.> * Be responsible to the team for maintaining distribution (install)>disks, and a library of code for past, current, and custom versions of>the SIS system.> The Software Team currently supports the Stand Inventory System (SIS),>Stand Projection System (SPS), and utilities for inter - operation of SIS>and GIS systems. The team has other software and supporting programs>under development. The team is also developing plans to enhance>functionality, maintainability, and customizability of existing>programs.> In addition to work with the software team, the programmer will be>involved with custom programming. This work will often center around the>SIS system, including reports in Access and Access Basic programming,>but may include other projects. Project specifications will be developed>by a biometrician> or project manager in consultation with the client, programmer, and>whole team as appropriate.>Respond to:> David Hamlin, Ph.D.> Mason, Bruce & Girard, Inc.> 1300 Bank of California Tower> 707 S.W. Washington Street> Portland, OR 97205 - 3530> Fax: (503) 224 - 6524> E - Mail: dch@mbgpdx.mhs.compuserve.com >-------------------------------------------------------------------------->----------------------->David C. Hamlin, Ph.D. Mason, Bruce & Girard,>Inc.>Biometrician Portland, OR.>-------------------------------------------------------------------------->------------------------------------------------------------------------------------James B. MooreSystems AdministratorSchool of Forestry and Wood ProductsMichigan Technological UniversityHoughton, Michigan 49931Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu ------------------------------------------------------------------ End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Feb 1997 09:11:47 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply -Reply -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2faf1ed.081@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU omar,thanx for refreshing my memory. ous is actually in slough and iswell. all the guys are fine and i will tell them you said hi.------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 09:18:08 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Human Rights PostingsMessage-ID: < 199702071418.JAA05978@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Thu Feb 6 18:49:14 1997> Date: Thu, 6 Feb 1997 18:37:37 -0500 (EST)> From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Human Rights Postings> Mime-Version: 1.0> Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Gambia-l,> I have a copy of the Gambia's report on Human Rights for 1996. I want to> know if any of you would be interested for me to post it for general> discussions. It is a 3.5KB zip file and 13 pages when I printed it. If you> are interested, I can send it in 5 parts.> Thank you.> Regards,> Moe S. JallowPlease send it over Moe.Malanding------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 14:21:27 +0000From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: INVITATIONMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19970207152041.30bfdd9a@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 16:32 07.02.96 +0300, BASS wrote:"IF YOU WANT TO JOIN,JUST WRITE TO Modou Camara AN APPLICATION LETTER ANDA RESUME OF YOUR WORK OR EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE.THAT WOULD HELP USDISH OUT ASSIGNMENTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES WHENEVER THAT IS NECESSARY."Momodou!Do you have a fax nr. where I can fax you my application. If it entailsfilling forms you may send them to this address:Abdou Oujimai GibbaCentre for Studies of Environment and ResourcesUniversity of BergenBergen High-Technology Centre, Ltd.N-5020 BERGENNORWAYTelephone: +47 55 58 4214Telefax: +47 55 58 96 87TAKK, OG GOD HELG IGJEN!! (Just teasing or "English Experts", LAUGH)Hilsen,::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 09:14:50 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Human Rights PostingsMessage-ID: < 9702071414.AA26552@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit> > Gambia-l,> >> > I have a copy of the Gambia's report on Human Rights for 1996. I want to> > know if any of you would be interested for me to post it for general> > discussions. It is a 3.5KB zip file and 13 pages when I printed it. If you> > are interested, I can send it in 5 parts.> >> > Thank you.> >> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> >> Please send it over Moe.Malanding, since you and Bass are interested, I will send the postings.Sorry Greg=).Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 09:38:24 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part2Message-ID: < 9702071438.AA34980@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitRESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS=========================Section 1 Respect for the Integrity of the Person, Including Freedom from:a. Political and Other Extrajudicial KillingThere were no reports of political or other extrajudicial killings.There were no developments in the 1995 deaths of Saidbou Haidara orFinance Minister Ousman Koro-Ceesay. The opposition used the lack ofinvestigation in these cases to criticize the Government during thepresidential campaign.b. DisappearanceThere were no reports of politically motivated disappearances.c. Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment orPunishmentThe AFPRC did not suspend the previous Constitution's prohibition againsttorture and other cruel, inhuman, or degrading punishment and the newConstitution also forbids such practice. However, there were reports bydetainees that agents of the State us ed torture or the threat of torturein interrogating them.In January one of the detainees on trial for sedition testified thatsoldiers beat him in an attempt to obtain a confession from him. A womanon trial for sedition said that she was threatened with electric shockwhen she failed to answer questions rega rding clandestine publicationsalleged to have been in her possession.At the height of the September presidential election campaign, soldiersdragged 100 to 200 members of the opposition United Democratic Party (UDP)from their vehicles headed to Banjul. The soldiers ripped off the UDPmembers' party-labeled shirts, fired shots over their heads, confiscatedtheir public address system, and burned UDP election materials. Theopposition party members were forced to go to NIA headquarters where theywere harassed and beaten, stripped of their clothing, and forced to runfro m the building. One senior member of the UDP leadership who refusedto run was beaten with a rifle butt and suffered a broken hand.Conditions at Mile 2 and Janjanbureh prisons remained poor. Mile 2 prisonwas reported to be austere, overcrowded, and lacking in medicalfacilities. Prisoners are locked in their cells for over 20 hours eachday. Other reports indicate that the AFPRC assigned military guards toaugment the corrections staff at the prison, and there were crediblereports of malnourishment, illness, and beatings of military and securitydetainees. Women are housed separately.Conditions in one local jail were reportedly unsanitary and overcrowded.Inmates slept on cement benches or the floor with no blankets. They wereserved two small meals a day, one consisting only of rice. There was onewater tap in the cell area, but often no water.The Government permitted no visits by international human rights groups.The African Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies submittednumerous informal requests throughout the year to inspect prisonconditions and the status of detainees, but its requests were repeatedlythwarted by the Government.d. Arbitrary Arrest, Detention, or ExileThe sections of the Constitution that protect against arbitrary arrest anddetention were superseded by various decrees of the AFPRC. While thereare provisions in the new Constitution that will provide protections, therestrictive security decrees that limited the previous Constitution remainin force. The AFPRC frequently and arbitrarily arrested military andpolice personnel, civil servants, parastatal staff, and mediarepresentatives. In 1995 the AFPRC declared by decree that the NIA wouldhave th e power to search, seize, detain, or arrest any individual orproperty without due process, and that the Minister of Interior couldorder a 90-day detention without charge and not subject to writ of habeascorpus. In January the AFPRC issued Decree 66, e xtending indefinitelythe period the Minister of Interior may hold a person without charge. Thenew Constitution does not supersede these decrees, which remain in force.The regime subjected prominent civilians in and out of government tolengthy surprise interrogations in uncomfortable circumstances, oftenlasting overnight, and detained some officials for extended periods.Member of Parliament Lamin Waa Juwara was reported missing in March.Inquiries by family members were met with claims that the Government knewnothing about his detention or whereabouts. Senior government officialshave privately acknowledged to a fore ign diplomat that the Government isholding Juwara, but it has not publicly acknowledged his detention orcharged him with any offense.In January and in July, the Supreme Court rejected writ of habeas corpusapplications for Housainou Njie and Momodou Cadi Cham, held in detentionfor political reasons since October 1995. The Court maintained thatDecrees 57 and 66 give the Government t he right to detain prisonersindefinitely. They were unconditionally released on November 4.In January two visiting Senegalese journalists were seized and harassed bythe NIA. They were later released only after repeatedly explaining theirpresence in the country.A student and freelance reporter was arrested in February and detained for7 days by the NIA, reportedly for submissions he made to the BritishBroadcasting Corporation Focus on Africa program.The Government brought charges against all independent newspapers in Marchfor failing to make annual returns (information regarding ownership of thepaper and a signed bond). The newspapers said that the returns had beenmade, and the charges were subsequently dropped.In April the NIA detained reporter S.B. Danso for 24 hours reportedly inreaction to a story he wrote about Mrs. Tuti Faal Jammeh, wife of the Headof State.In June the NIA arrested and interrogated journalist Ansumana Badjie inconnection with "negative reporting." He subsequently left the countryfearing persecution.In May journalists Alieu Badara Sowe and Bruce Asemota were arrested attheir respective offices. They were held incommunicado for 16 days andthen released. Both Badara and Sowe had written articles reporting fraudand dismissals in the national polic e department. While in detention,police demanded that they reveal their sources. Newspaper stories statedthat Asemota was beaten.Prior to the September 26 presidential election, opposition supporterswere arrested and allegedly intimidated by the security and armed forces(see Section 1.c.). Following the election, there were several reports ofopposition supporters being arreste d and detained for allegedly makingcritical remarks about the government party.In September the public relations officer for the opposition UDPdisappeared following the party's launching ceremony. His mother saidthat men claiming to be NIA officers came to her residence looking forhim. He appeared in Dakar a week later, claimi ng he had to flee hiscountry because he was harassed and intimidated by the NIA.The authorities generally did not permit families, independent observers,or other private citizens to visit military, police, or civiliandetainees. Family members of detainees were subjected to intimidation andharassment by security forces, who made verbal threats and unannouncedsearches. In July two wives of detainees were followed home by NIA agentsafter meeting with a local human rights organization. Their houses wereimmediately searched and they were threatened with detention.The AFPRC did not provide an accounting of detainees. Since thedissolution of the AFPRC, the President and the Cabinet govern. Thedecision regarding arrests and detentions lies with the executive branch.A journalist and a local nongovernmental organ ization named 29 militaryand police personnel whom they claimed have been arrested and detainedsince July 22, 1994. Of these 11 were released unconditionally on October29. The reasons for these arrests and detentions are largely unknown.Along with military, police personnel, and civilians in long-termdetention, the authorities detained an unknown number of additional peoplefor shorter periods, ranging from hours to days. The majority of the 35people arrested in October 1995, allegedly for attem pting to organize ademonstration, were released by the end of 1996. The remainder reportedlyhave been charged with sedition. In August the AFPRC issued a decreebanning a number of former political parties and their members frompolitical activity for 30 years (see Section 3).The Head of State pardoned 60 prisoners. In January four soldiers who hadbeen detained since the 1994 military coup were granted amnesty. InFebruary 20 prisoners, some who were political detainees from 1995, werepardoned. In July 13 political detai nees were released. In October 11security detainees were released, followed by 12 political detainees inNovember.The government did not exile opponents. However, three senior officialsof the former government, President Jawara, Vice President Sabally, andSecretary General Janha, remain outside the country under threat of arrestand detention if they return. Other officials who were outside the countryat the time of the coup are at similar risk.------Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 15:56:52 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -ReplyMessage-ID: < 187406B2D78@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,Thanks to everyone for their contributions, and especially to OmarSaho for setting this important issue on the agenda. Welcome to thenewest members.Since I joined the list about about 10 months ago, I would like youto kindly allow me to inform those who joined us later, about my academicinterest. I am a graduate student in Administration and OrganizationTheory, and I am also participating in a multi-disciplinary graduateprogramme in health and social policy. In my thesis am looking at theimpacts of the World Bank on the decision making process which lead tothe introduction of the cost recovery programme in The Gambia. Thoseof you working on similar issues can contact me directly.I think very good pieces have been written about the health problemswe have back home. I observed that their is some communicationproblems, where some members misunderstand each other. Let usremember that most of us are striving for a better Gambia.This piece is not going to be long, because much have already been said.One of the contributors, on the health debate, seem to be verysceptical about the" strong" political discussions on the net, andothers seem to be very pessimistic about the development of civilsociety in Africa. I would like to challenge the members of this netto shift our focus from the negative to the positive things happeningin Africa and Gambia in particular, and see what we can find! Theother thing is to shift our focus from Africa as a continent toAfricans as a people. I am sure we will find remarkable improvements.Now to my main point about politics. Some might see, politicaldiscussions as a waste of time, but, without these "MAMMA -JAMMA"(as Omar puts it) discussions civil society will not develop. We needall the training we can get to be able to agree to disagree ordisagree to agree maturely.I believe that it is important to have people who think of concreteissues at the grassroots level, but, it is important to know that,the interventions to be taken to better what ever situation, (health in our case)are mainly political. It was a political decision to introduce UserCharges which deprived many Gambians access to medical services. Weall know that many Gambians resort to self medication when they sick,and go to the hospitals or health centres as a last resort(delayedconsultation), so the introduction of user charges will lead to lesspeople visiting health institutions (60 per cent of The Gambianpopulation are living below the food poverty line). We also know thattheir are many cases of treatment discontinuity,( because of the lackof money to continue the treatment) and this can lead to resistantmicro-organisms which will be difficult to fight, as we are seeing inthe case of malaria.My point is that research and discussions at the grassroots level areimportant, but, isolating political discussions on issues will be a setback. As one of the contributors said, "without health wehave nothing". I can subscribe to that.I will stop here for now.Have a pleasant weekend.Shalom,Famara.Famara A. SanyangChr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)Development Studies and Human RightsFantoftvegen 38,n-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.Telephone 47 55574388Fax 47 55574166------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 10:06:32 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part3Message-ID: < 9702071506.AA34106@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit-Section 1 cont.Section 1 Respect for the Integrity of the Person, Including Freedom from:e. Denial of Fair Public TrialAlthough the Constitution provides for an independent judiciary, thecourts are traditionally responsive to executive branch pressure.The judicial system comprises a Judicial Committee of the Privy Council(based in London), the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, and themagistrate courts (one in each of the five divisions plus one in Banjuland one in Kanifing). The new Constitution provides for a reconfigurationof the courts in which a Supreme Court will replace the Privy Council asthe ultimate court of appeal. Village chiefs preside over local courts atthe village level. The AFPRC claimed that the judicial provisions of theC onstitution remained in effect, but exempted its own decrees from courtchallenge and ignored due process with respect to arrest, detention, andtrial.The AFPRC appointed a number of commissions to investigate individuals andorganizations suspected of corruption. These commissions have powerssimilar to a grand jury, including the authority to imprison and fine forcontempt, and to imprison or demand bond from individuals consideredlikely to abscond. The commission findings recommended that theGovernment ban certain former politicians from running for politicaloffice for 5 to 20 years.Despite these incidents, the judicial system remains structurally intactand recognizes customary Shari'a and general law. Customary law coversmarriage and divorce for non-Muslims, inheritance, land tenure, tribal andclan leadership, and all other tra ditional and social relations. Shari'alaw is observed primarily in Muslim marriage and divorce matters. UnderShari'a women receive half of what men receive in inheritance. Generallaw, following the English model, applies to felonies, misdemeanors inurban areas, and the formal business sector. Trials are public, anddefendants have the right to an attorney at their own cost.Although total numbers are not available, most prisoners detained underthe AFPRC's anticorruption campaign, or for security reasons, werepolitical detainees. The bulk of those detained were released by year's end.f. Arbitrary Interference with Privacy, Family, Home, orCorrespondenceExisting Constitutional safeguards against arbitrary search were abrogatedas part of Decree 45. AFPRC priorities in security matters and corruptioninvestigations override all Constitutional safeguards. Despite the newConstitution, Decree 45 remains in force.Police seized private property and documents without due process andplaced armed guards at homes and other properties suspected of having beenacquired with embezzled or misappropriated funds. The AFPRC frozeaccounts of people under suspicion and proh ibited by decree the transferof their property. A number of instances remain unresolved. Observersassume that the Government monitors citizens engaged in activity that itdeems objectionable. In the past, surveillance included monitoring oftelephone s and mail. The AFPRC also denied persons under house arrestaccess to international telephone service.Opposition leader Ousainou Darboe fled his home and took refuge in theSenegalese embassy for 4 days following the presidential elections. TheNIA posted agents outside Darboe's house, and Darboe claimed that the NIAmade repeated death threats and hara ssed him. NIA agents were laterwithdrawn, and Darboe resumed his political activity.------------Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 10:13:54 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part4Message-ID: < 9702071513.AA22578@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSection 2 Respect for Civil Liberties, Including:a. Freedom of Speech and PressThe old and new Constitutions provide for freedom of speech and the pressbut in practice the AFPRC significantly restricted these freedoms. UntilAugust political activities of all kinds, including possession anddistribution of political literature or engaging in political discourse byany other means, was prohibited. Although Decree 89, promulgated inAugust, lifted some prohibitions on political activity, an atmosphere offear remained regarding political action and relatively free exercise ofpoli tical rights began only in December with the opening of thelegislative electoral campaign.The AFPRC attempted to require diplomats to secure government approval forall public statements.The AFPRC used government decrees, summary arrest, interrogation, anddetention to intimidate and silence journalists and newspapers thatpublished articles that it deemed inaccurate or sensitive (see Section1.d.). In March the AFPRC enacted Decrees 70 and 71, which required allnewspapers to post a $10,000 bond or cease publication. While publishersposted the bonds within the allotted time frame, the Ministry of Justicerejected the bonds, claiming that the newspapers did not meet otherconditions, not initially stipulated in the decree. As a result,nongovernmental newspapers ceased publication for 1 week until theMinister of Justice accepted the bonds. Fear of reprisals and governmentaction forced all newspapers to exercise self-censorship.English, French, and other foreign newspapers and magazines are available.Although still independent, the nongovernment press grew cautious as thefour major independent dailies practiced increasing self-censorship.Following the September presidential election, there was some lessening ofrestrictions on the press with greater visibility for opposition views andmore criticism of government policies.Although the AFPRC called for analysis and criticism of the way in whichit governed, it frequently carried out reprisals against individuals whopublicly criticized the Government. A government-sponsored televisionstation, The Gambia's first, began br oadcasting nationwide in September.During the presidential election campaign, the programming consistedmostly of government propaganda. The country also receives broadcastsfrom Senegal. Wealthy private consumers also use satellite systems.Radio broadcasts from one government and two private stations normally didnot reach listeners in the eastern part of the country until power wasincreased late in the year. Private radio stations simulcast newsprovided by Radio Gambia, the government station. Senegalese andinternational radio broadcasts attract wide audiences.During the presidential elections, the government party dominated thepublic media. The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission reportedthat the Head of State had more than 1,400 minutes of air time, while theleading opposition candidate had only 60 minutes.There is no university, but a university extension program completed itsfirst academic year in August. There are no reports of any governmentrestrictions on academic freedom.b. Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and AssociationAFPRC decrees banned political organizations and political meetings of anykind throughout most of the year. While Decree 89 lifted the ban onpolitical activities in August, the AFPRC's subsequent banning frompolitics of three major opposition politic al parties, all formerpresidents, vice presidents, and ministers, and other politicians; and itsimposition of stiff penalties of life imprisonment or a $100,000 fineconsiderably restricted political activity and involvement.c. Freedom of ReligionThe Constitution, which was partially suspended or modified after theAFPRC took power, and traditional laws provide for freedom of religion.Adherents of all faiths are free to worship without governmentrestriction. The new Constitution provides for freedom of religion.d. Freedom of Movement Within the Country, Foreign Travel,Emigration, and RepatriationThe new Constitution provides for freedom of movement. Freedom ofmovement for ordinary citizens remained unimpeded, but the authoritiesprohibited those under investigation for corruption or security chargesfrom leaving the country. Journalists and g overnment officials have beenrequired to produce travel clearances. Former ministers were not allowedto leave the country.In June the Head of State instructed divisional commissioners not to issuepassports to young people until after September, when the farming seasonended.The Government cooperates with the Office of the United Nations HighCommissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other humanitarian organizations inassisting refugees. The Government provides first asylum and it did sofor approximately 1,500 persons from Li beria and Sierra Leone in 1996,according to UNHCR. The Government works with the UNHCR in approvingcases: the UNHCR identifies those that qualify for asylum or refugeestatus and the Government approves. There were no reports of personsforced to ret urn to countries in which they feared persecution.The Gambia continues to host approximately 2,000 Senegalese refugees fromthe Casamance region, and the AFPRC continued to work with the UNHCR, theGambian Red Cross, and other organizations in dealing with refugees.Additionally, there are hundreds of refugees from Liberia and SierraLeone. While there were no reports of forced expulsion of those having avalid claim to refugee status, in November the Government reevaluated thestatus of many of the refugees from Liberia and Sierra Leone, following anattack on a military barracks near the Senegalese border.----------Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 10:20:52 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part5Message-ID: < 9702071520.AA33638@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSection 3 Respect for Political Rights: The Right of Citizens toChange Their GovernmentCitizens do not have an effective right to change their government,although parliamentary opposition is becoming increasingly significant.The first decree issued by the AFPRC in 1994 suspended legislative andexecutive sections of the Constitution, in cluding provisions forParliament and elections. Although the Government repealed a decreebanning all political activities, in practice citizens still do not haveany effective means by which to change their government. Decree 89 allowedthe resumption of political activities with serious limitations onspecific organizations and individuals. The Decree banned all persons whoheld the offices of president, vice president, and minister since 1965from involvement in politics for 30 years from the date of the AFPRC'scoup d'etat. Banned under the same conditions were the People'sProgressive Party, the National Convention Party, and the Gambia PeoplesParty. The penalty for violation of the decree is a fine of $100,000 orpossible life imprisonment. The Decree was widely interpreted as a tacticby the AFPRC to eliminate political opponents in the presidentialelections.Citizens attempted to exercise the right to change their governmentthrough a democratic process in presidential elections held in September.However, the few international observers that were present noted seriousproblems in the electoral process. Fo reign governments condemned theelection as not free and fair primarily because of restrictions imposed bythe Government prior to the election.The Constitution prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, and thereare no obstacles to the participation of women in government. Four of the16 ministers in the AFPRC Executive Council (cabinet) were women. TheAFPRC appointed more women to gover nment positions than the previousgovernment. The new Constitution will expand the voting rights of womenat the local level.Section 4 Governmental Attitude Regarding International andNongovernmental Investigation of Alleged Violations of HumanRightsThere are few organizations in The Gambia whose mandate permits humanrights monitoring. The AFPRC promulgated Decree 81 requiringnongovernmental organizations (NGO's) to register with a National AdvisoryCouncil, to be appointed by the Government. Th is Council is to have theauthority to deny, suspend, or cancel any NGO's right to operate,including international NGO's.The AFPRC believes it inappropriate for international human rightsobservers to express concern for those whom the Government suspects ofcorruption or involvement in subversion, since the Government considersthem criminals. There are two organizations whose primary mandate is thepromotion of human rights--the International Society for Human Rights(ISHRA) and the African Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies(ACDHRS). Both ISHRA and ACDHRS have conducted training in democraticrights and civ ic education. ACDHRS made numerous calls throughout theyear for the Government to provide information on the judicial status ofdetainees, account for alleged disappearances and beatings at the hands ofsecurity forces, and release those held without ch arge. No visits ofprisons were granted to international human rights organizations andinquiries as to the status of prisoners were often ignored or denied.Section 5 Discrimination Based on Race, Sex, Religion, Disability,Language, or Social StatusThe old and new Constitutions prohibit discrimination based on race, sex,religion, disability, language, or social status.WomenDomestic violence, including abuse, is occasionally reported, but itsoccurrence is not believed to be extensive. Police respond if cases arereported, and prosecute offenders if citizens file complaints. The mediacover cases on trial.Shari'a law is usually applied in divorce and inheritance. Marriages areusually arranged, and polygyny is practiced. Women normally receive alower proportion of assets distributed through inheritance than do malerelatives.Employment in the formal sector is open to women at the same salary ratesas men. No statutory discrimination exists in other kinds of employment,although women are generally employed in endeavors such as food vending orsubsistence farming.Women face extensive discrimination in education and employment but not atthe hands of government. Families generally school male children beforefemale children. Females constitute about one-third of primary schoolstudents and roughly one-fourth of high school students.ChildrenThe Government does not mandate compulsory education and opportunities forsecondary education are limited. The care and welfare of children indistress is considered primarily a family responsibility. Authoritiesintervene when cases of abuse or mistr eatment are brought to theirattention.The practice of female genital mutilation (FGM), which is widely condemnedby international health experts as damaging to both physical andpsychological health, is widespread and entrenched. Reports place thenumber of women having undergone FGM anywhe re from 60 to 90 percent.Seven of the 9 ethnic groups practice FGM at ages varying from shortlyafter birth until 18 years old. Although a newspaper article in Augustalleged female circumcision was a means to prevent AIDS, a subsequentarticle in the Government's newspaper said that "the Government backs theeradication of female circumcision". The Government, however, has notimplemented legislation against FGM and, in the absence of legislation,the judiciary is not prepared to address the problem.People with DisabilitiesThere are no statutes or regulations requiring accessibility for thedisabled. No legal discrimination against the physically disabled existsin employment, education, or other state services. Severely disabledindividuals subsist primarily through pri vate charity. Less severelydisabled individuals are fully accepted in society and encounter nodiscrimination in employment for which they are physically capable.-----------------Moe S. Jallow------------------------------ Momodou





------------------------------



Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Famara, you wrote:



> Brothers & Sisters,

>

> Thanks to everyone for their contributions, and especially to Omar

> Saho for setting this important issue on the agenda. Welcome to the

> newest members.



I also would like to thank him for his interest in this field. One of the

problems of Gambia-l is that we tend to be too judgemental about what we

say or do. Most people are reluctant to bring forward issues relating

their field of expertise and concerning Gambia and Africa. I feel that

here is a good opportunity to spread amongst us the the ideas that may

envetually be formulated into action. In order for us to engage in more

realistic discussions, I think we need engage and focus on all areas of

developemental issues.



> I think very good pieces have been written about the health problems

> we have back home. I observed that their is some communication

> problems, where some members misunderstand each other. Let us

> remember that most of us are striving for a better Gambia.



Here again, I do agree. Certainly, most of the discussions issues here

center on very important subjects. Our misunderstanding centers mainly on

focusing on these issues. Most of us treat the English Language as a

second or a third or even a fourth language (fourth for me: Fulla, Wollof,

Mandinka, English). These local languages, I grew up speaking while

learning English at the same time. I do not give a da... what someone

thinks of my English language vocabulary. We make mistakes even with our

own native-tongue local languages. Why then should we show enthusiasm in

criticizing how some one writes in English? As much as some of us are

gifted writers, others are very good speakers too. So let's stop these

acts of nonsensical human degradation and move on to where ever we are

headed.



> Now to my main point about politics. Some might see, political

> discussions as a waste of time, but, without these "MAMMA -JAMMA"

> (as Omar puts it) discussions civil society will not develop. We need

> all the training we can get to be able to agree to disagree or

> disagree to agree maturely.



Also agreed to. A good point indeed! One cannot put politics aside and

expect to live in harmony. We all belong to one party or another.

Otherwise, we will be subjects of a dormant life form.





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

==============================================================================



------------------------------



------------------------------



------------------------------



protect them.=94...=20



> I was about to mention: the "electric chair" and the "gas chamber".

Despite

> Amnesty International's appeal on these (electric chair and gas chamber=

),

> the practice still persists. I guess this is an "Internal Affair" or a

> particular "person(s)" is/are above all "International" rules. To spell

out

> my message here more simply and clearly, I guess what I am trying to sa=

y

is,

> I am sick and tired of people telling me to go clean my home. My respon=

se

to

> them is, CLEAN YOUR HOME FIRST or MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS CLEAN BEFORE Y=

OU

> CHALLENGE OTHERS TO DO SO. Sorry but this is the state of the

> "International" Relations and even more sad, we all contribute to it

because

> we simply dance to the tone even though we hear the contradictions that

the

> different musical instruments produce.

>=20

> Logic is a sine qua non for reasoning and eventually, action.



You have a point but I caution that we should not ignore our own human

rights problems at home. While somewhat biased, the State Dept.'s report

can give us an interesting perspective of our own situation.



Peace.



Lat



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:50:13 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Hi brother Moe Jallow, you have conpletely misunderstood my

point. My point , as far as I can recllect, is that its about time

people start addressing the real issues be it politics , health etc

and to stop making silly little comments and refer to them as addre-

ssing politics. I hate to see or hear people do or say something just

for the sake of getting recognition or attention as opposed to doing

something about the issues or problems. Is just like politicians

themselves . Before the elections , they would make all sorts of

promises to the voters which they know they would not be able to

deliver and the voters heavily relying on those promises, would

vote for them but just to get the BOOT. This is what I mean by

MAMMA-JAMMA comments and NOT that political discussions

are mamma-jamma. UNDERSTAND BROTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



PROMISING MORE THAN YOU CAN DELIVER IS MAMMA-

JAMMA POLITICS.BUT PROMISING WHAT YOU CAN

DELIVER IS REAL POLITICS AND IN EVERYTHING ELSE.

DO YOU OR DO YOU NOT AGREE WITH THE MOTION.



HONOURABLE MEMBERS OF THE LIST LADIES AND

GENTLEMEN, ITS DEBATE TIME SO------- BREAK THE ICE

AND EXPRESS YOURSELVES LIKE JOHNNY COCHRAN

"IF THE EVIDENCE DOESN'T FIT , YOU MUST ACQUIT.



REPRESENT AND HAPPY KORITEH TO ALL.

OMAR F. MBAI

LONDON



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:54:09 +0000

From: "M'BAI OF" <

To:

Subject: Re: Human Rights Postings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



COOL DOWN ITS JUST FOR FUN'S SAKE . GOTTIT PAL!!!

REGARDS,

OAMR.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 21:47:08 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970207204536.AAA20054@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Abdoulie Jarra has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Abdoulie , please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Eid greetings to everyone out there.



Best regards

Momodou Camara



*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:03:27 -0500 (EST)

From: "Fatou N'Jie" <

To: Gambia-L <

Subject: Holiday

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Deweneti, everyone. Hope you have a very nice Koriteh.



********************************************

* Fatou N'Jie *

* Decision Sciences Department *

* Georgia State University *

* *

* Email:

* http://www.gsu.edu/~gs01fnn/index.html *

********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 22:40:24 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Omar,



I got your point.



My regards to Bai and Choi.

Shalom,

Famara.



> Well ,brother Fams got your message and it is well understood

> but just like you rightly said , there is a lot of misunderstanding

> going on . What I'm actually saying is that people should refrain

> from saying "MAMMA-JAMMA comments and refer to them as

> politics or democracy without any basis . What Iwant people to talk

> about is something intelligible and I gave an eg. Yaikah's postings

> about a forum for holding talks about HIV. That to me is not

> mamma-jamma. Can you see the difference. I want people to talk

> about something they know and have accurate information about

> and not just to speak in the open air like that.

>

> Regards from BAI and CHOI.

> SHALOM like you always say,

> OMAR.

>

Famara A. Sanyang

Chr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)

Development Studies and Human Rights

Fantoftvegen 38,

n-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.

Telephone 47 55574388

Fax 47 55574166



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:38:49 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



In the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most Merciful





Brothers & sisters of Gambia-l,



My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your

loved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.



May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble efforts

during this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.



May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country and

continent, and the world over.





-Keep up the good work!





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



------------------------------------------------------------------------------

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:48:49 -0500 (EST)

From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" <

To:

Subject: US Immigration laws update (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi folks,



Some of you might find this useful:



New Immigration Law

On September 30, 1996, an immigration bill designed to address the

controversial issue of illegal immigration was signed into law.

Several of the measures included in the new law will affect foreign

students and scholars in the U.S. Although there is still a great

deal of uncertainty about the interpretation of certain aspects of the

bill, we want to alert students and scholars about the changes

that go into effect right now and will have immediate impact.



Under the new law, travel outside of the U.S. to a country other than

your own has become problematic, particularly if you need to apply for

a new consular visa in that country for re-entry to the U.S. This law

makes it more likely that your application will be refused. The new

law states that if an individual has allowed his or her status in the

U.S. to lapse even for one day, that person's consular visa is null

and void and can be reissued in the home country only.



Also, as of April 1, 1997, an individual who has allowed his or her

status in the U.S. to lapse for six to twelve months will be barred

from admission to the U.S. for three years. Individuals who have

allowed their legal status in the U.S. to lapse for more than one year

will be barred from admission for ten years.



Some Immigration Reminders (for stdents):



* Do not throw away old I-20 or IAP-66 forms - keep them in a safe

place in case you ever have to prove that you have maintained legal

status in the U.S.



* Check your I-20 and IAP-66 date to make sure that it has not expired.



* Make sure your passport is still valid for at least 6 months.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 07 Feb 97 17:01:45 EST

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



d



Of the multiple problems that have and r

emain hunting our

2beloved continent and people, the existence of tribes has bee

n and

is one of the key causal and decisive factors of our dilemma.

Through yea

rs of socialization, conscious or subconscious, each of

us has a distinct tribal

identity; an identity that, sadly, is

taken as transcended above friendship, de

cency, and, indeed,

sometimes responsible citizenship. It is a reality, a distu

rbing

reality that infects the continent and its people to dehumanized

actions,

like a living vibrant spirit that impinges people to loose

their rational thinki

ng ability. Indeed tribe is a natural

phenomenon in Africa; for it is only ther

e that one would find a

single country with three hundred distinct tribes, each

with a

distinct language, culture, and tradition. The desperately sad

reality o

f tribal identity being an over arching, decisive,

complicating, and aggravating

factor of our dilemma is

unquestionable; indeed, it is a cause for pessimism.



However, I submit that the African dilemma, regarding tribe,

and its hopeles

s picture do not lie on the natural existence of

tribes in our midst as complica

ting variables. I strongly suggest

that the greater cause for pessimism, the gr

eater cause for

hopelessness, the sad shameful cause for dismay is that, on the

tribe issue, forums like ours are still debating and preoccupied

with tribal bia

ses. As I read postings on the tribe issue, since

my introduction to this wonde

rful group, I cannot

help but notice the centrality of tribal identity as oppose

to

citizen identity. So that on the verge of the new millennium the

central di

lemma shaping the thoughts, actions, and evaluations of

our people remains to be

the problem of tribes and its impact on

us.

If there is any hope, any hope

what so ever, in the future

of our continent and our people, we must be it!!!

For we are the

"well exposed," the "well educated," the "well informed," the

"we

ll read," the "intellectuals of our people.

It is said that educating (in a

n institution or through

experience, exposure, etc.) is an evolutionary process

through

which an ignorant, uninformed, and unexposed person becomes

academically

, spiritually, morally, ethically, objectively, and

cognitively balanced. This

balanced state enables the informed

person detect innate tendencies that the une

xposed would not. In

our case, the well balanced person is able to recognize

pr

ejudicial and tribalistic tendencies of him or herself and

others and be able to

rise above these tendencies with

rationality, objectivity, and truth. If we th

en, the hope of our

people, are unable to transcend above our tribal and prejudi

cial

biases, given all the resources at our disposal (information,

exposure, exp

erience, education, etc.) the state of our continent

and its people is dismal an

d, certainly, headed for permanent

exclusion and disconnection from "the bridge

to the 21st

century."

The scenario is as follows: Here is a sick dying pat

ient

surrounded by nobel prize winning knowledgeable doctors who have

the abilit

y, the knowledge, and the resources to cure this dying

patient. øøTime is the

only crucial constraint––; it maybe a matterÚ

minutes of hours for the dying patient. The doctors, however,

that have the ab

ility, resources, and indeed the time, to cure

the patient are engaged in debati

ng the philosophical question,

is death an actual reality. This, brothers and s

isters, is the

grim picture of our situation and we the doctors exist only for

t

he purpose of showing off our credentials: Oh, I am doctor so

and so; I have my

masters degree in so and so; I have travelled

here and there; etc., etc., etc.

If this vivid picture is our

existence, then shame on us; shame on all of us fo

r failing our

people, our continent, and humanity; øøshame on us!!!

In con

clusion, I would like to make a proposal for all of

us, today: Let us make this

group an example that never happened

in the history of black people. Lets make

this forum one of

objective, creative, and rational dialogue; a dialogue aimed

at

being productive constructive participants in human affairs. The

first step

would be for all of us to recognize that we all have

tribal prejudicial tendenci

es, recognizing that these tendencies,

consciously or subconsciously, find their

way in all of our

evaluations. This first step is a crucial one; for we all th

ink

the other is tribalistic not us. The second step to this

transformation is,

recognizing our tribalistic prejudicial

tendencies, we must be watchful of thes

e tendencies. We must be

constantly aware of the these tendencies creeping in o

ur thoughts

even at times unconscious; so that any time we dialogue, make

decisi

ons, etc., we must be watchful of these tribal tendencies

and be able to suppres

s them. Eventually this suppression

process will become automatic. Crucial, ho

wever, is for each

person discussing to sit back and think if his or her discuss

ion

is really objective or tribally biased. Denial will not help.

Sociolog

ists say, institutions take a long time to grow and

they are the slowest to chan

ge. Tribes are institutions in

Africa.

––Peace!!!øø

Mamadi

––



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 15:57:12 -0600 (CST)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Thanks Moe for the Dua (prayers), Eid Mubarak to you all.



Alieu.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 18:43:29 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: greetings

Message-ID: <



Greetings:



I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the new members to this

group. I have been out of circulation for a while and wish to notify everyone

that I'm back.



I apologize for not responding to any queries that some of you may have sent

to me since november. I'm currently reading as many of my mails as I can (about 1022) and will furnish responses if they are still relevant, considering the

time that has elapsed since.



LatJor Ndow

(Atlanta)



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:33:12 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



>

> In the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

>

>

> Brothers & sisters of Gambia-l,

>

> My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your

> loved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.

>

> May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble efforts

> during this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.

>

> May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country and

> continent, and the world over.

>

>

> -Keep up the good work!

>

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. Jallow

>

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

>



Talking about Eid, Is it confirmed that the prayers will be on Saturday 8th?

Can someone help comfirm. I need to get info before midnight Friday. Thanks to you all.



Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 23:20:19 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Hanging Out with a Murderer

Message-ID: <



First of all my wife and I want to send our condolences to the family of the

lady which was killed in New York.



Last Sunday as I was at my store in Downtown Los Angeles, I was introduced to

one Essa Jaiteh by a Senegelese friend. This friend told me that he had just

met Essa on the street and Essa was looking for a fellow Gambian. He had

just moved out here from Ohio. My Senegalese friend brought him to my store

and we sat there talking to each other for quiet awhile trying to know each

other better.



As we were talking, I noticed that Essa was not saying anything about what he

exactly was looking for in L.A.. Then I asked what I could do to help him

with his plans. The stories that he told me that day were very strange and

unbelieveable. I just disregarded them thinking he was just one desperate

fellow Gambian who is just having a hard time and wanted a friend. I didn't

have any idea about what had really happen to him. Not knowing that he

acutally murdered his wife in New York and was just trying to have a place to

hide from the authorities.



I then went with him to introduce him to other fellow Gambians around my

area. On this day I had not heard anything yet about the murder. He started

acting funny when I told him that I knew some friends in New York. He would

always ask me "Who do you know in N.Y.C.? How often do you talk to them?

Have you heard anything from N.Y.C. these days?". I wondered, "Why is he

asking me all these questions?" I even told my cousin that I don't trust

this guy.



By 5:00 p.m. he said he was going back to the hotel that he was staying at.

I then gave him my number to call me that night. Maybe I could pick him up

to come for dinner at my house with myself and my wife. I also offered to

drive him to his hotel then he started acting funny again by telling me that

he does not need a ride. I was just trying to be a brother to him, but it

seemed that he was not really welcoming my offers.



He never called me the next morning and so I started to worry about him. I

tried to call the next day to his hotel. To my surprise there was no such

name registered to the hotel. Not even the room number he gave to me

existed.



As I was trying to open my store a friend of mine told me that a lady was

shot in N.Y.C. by her husband. In addition, he heard that the husband had

feld to L.A.. Then I told my friend that I think it was the same guy "Essa".

The one I had introduced to him the other day. He said that it cannot be

him because he seemed to be a very nice guy. I told my friend Ebriham about

all the strange things I had noticed in him and all the questions he had

asked me. Also, I told him about how nervous he looked when I mentioned

certain people's names who lived in NYC. Then from there we tried calling

New York to find out exactly what happen and the description of the murderer.

Surprisingly it turned out to be the same guy.



I immediatley contacted the police and explained the story to them. They

advised me to call the Sheriff Dept.. They said that they would sen

detectives over to help out in the investigation. But first they told me to

call the LA County Jail and ask if they possibly had him in custody. When I

called the jail, they told me that he was in custody. They have already

caught him on February 3rd and he was in the Downtown County Jail.



That was such a relief to me because here I was trying to help a fellow

Gamdian whom I had felt sorry for, when in fact he was a murderer. It would

really help in such cases next time if the word is passed around as quickly

as possible.



I hope that there shall never be another tragedy such as this murder again.



Lamin Touray

Los Angeles, California



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 00:11:19 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

Message-ID: <



HI Mallanding !



please read Bassss Kolley's message : subj: INVITATION



he announces the end of ramadan



abba



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 01:09:25 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: greetings

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Latjor, you wrote:



> Greetings:

>

> I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the new members to this

> group. I have been out of circulation for a while and wish to notify everyone

> that I'm back.

>

> I apologize for not responding to any queries that some of you may have sent

> to me since november. I'm currently reading as many of my mails as I can (about 1022) and will furnish responses if they are still relevant, considering the

> time that has elapsed since.



Where have you been, man? You sure know how to disappear in thin air. I

tried to call you several times.



BTW, how is the GASTECH project? Please fill me in on it when you get some

free time.



Welcome back!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 01:23:01 -0500

From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" <

To:

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:

>

> >

> > In the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most Merciful

> >

> >

> > Brothers & sisters of Gambia-l,

> >

> > My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your

> > loved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.

> >

> > May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble efforts

> > during this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.

> >

> > May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country and

> > continent, and the world over.

> >

> >

> > -Keep up the good work!

> >

> >

> > Regards,

> > Moe S. Jallow

> >

> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> > mjallow@hayes.com

> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------------

> >

>

> Talking about Eid, Is it confirmed that the prayers will be on Saturday 8th?

> Can someone help comfirm. I need to get info before midnight Friday. Thanks to you all.

>

> Malanding





MR. JAITEH;



YES, it is confirmed that the EID is saturday, February, 8. It was

announced in the mosque here in Lexington, KY. Congratulations to all

muslim brothers and sisters for fasting the holly month of Ramadan. May

Allah, the omnipotent accept our fasting. Happy Eid to you all.



Pa-Mambuna O. Bojang

Lexington, KY.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 01:28:43 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Omar F. Mbai, you wrote:



> Hi brother Moe Jallow, you have conpletely misunderstood my

> point. My point , as far as I can recllect, is that its about time

> people start addressing the real issues be it politics , health etc

> and to stop making silly little comments and refer to them as addre-

> ssing politics. I hate to see or hear people do or say something just

> for the sake of getting recognition or attention as opposed to doing

> something about the issues or problems. Is just like politicians

> themselves . Before the elections , they would make all sorts of

> promises to the voters which they know they would not be able to

> deliver and the voters heavily relying on those promises, would

> vote for them but just to get the BOOT. This is what I mean by

> MAMMA-JAMMA comments and NOT that political discussions

> are mamma-jamma. UNDERSTAND BROTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



I apologize if you feel that I was refering to you, but my comments were

in no way directed you. Please, do not take it personal.



I do agree with you and you points are well taken.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 02:27:12 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Diversity Visa Lottery

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Jatou Kah, you wrote:



> would be grateful if you provide me with detailed information about the

> diversity lottery, dozens of people have asked me about it. DR Janneh

> noticed you have changed your number . please get in touch I have a

> message for you from fatou MRS Jammeh my no. is 202 4633599.



To: Jatou Kah and all those interested



Diversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)

====================================



The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) will

begin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.

Any entries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.



Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:

Canada, China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, Dominican

Republic, El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South

Korea, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories.

(Persons born in Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)



If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on how to

enter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department of State's

Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name and

address. You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill

(callers must be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed to

you within three business days. If you are overseas, please contact the

nearest U.S. embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.





=======================================================================

SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION

========================================================================





-----------------------------------------------------------------------



DEPARTMENT OF STATE

[Public Notice 2474]





Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the Diversity

Immigrant (DV-98) Visa Program



ACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourth

year of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------



This public notice provides information on the procedures for

obtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visas

to be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. This

notice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections

201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration and

Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).

Readers should note that the Department published amendments to its

regulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,

1996. [61 FR 1523.]



Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas To

Be Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998



Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the

Immigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effective

for Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of

55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons from

countries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.

The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will be

held from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. This

will give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ample

time to mail in an entry.



How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?



The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. A

greater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lower

immigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,

however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas by

natives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their Fiscal

Year 1998 allotments are:



Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africa

and adjacent islands.



Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainland

and Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (Hong

Kong is eligible).



Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain

(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (Northern

Ireland is eligible).



North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country this

year; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)



Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,

and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.



South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includes

all countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,

Jamaica, and Mexico.



Who Is Eligible?



``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.

``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the United

States has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last five

fiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, or

family or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Each

year the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family and

employment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscal

years to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annual

diversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and therefore

ineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, The

Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependent

territories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,

Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.

Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply for

this year's lottery.



What Are the Requirements?



In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants must

either (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) within

the past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupation

that requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA

203(c)(2).

There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed to

enter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the English

alphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:

1. Applicant's Full Name

Last Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name



(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)



Example: Public, George Quincy

2. Applicant's Date and Place of Birth

Date of birth: Day, Month, Year

Example: 15 November 1961

Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, Country

Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Please use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,

Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use at

the time of birth.

3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and Minor

Children, if Any

The spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-

98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain a

visa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21

years of age and unmarried.



Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivative

status.

4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if Possible

The mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be to

that address that the notification letter for the persons who are

registered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.

5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth

6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the Principal

Applicant

The applicant's name must be printed across the back of the

photograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application with

clear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam the

mail processing equipment.)

7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the Entry

The applicant must sign the entry using his or her normal

signature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted by

the applicant or someone else.



(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs to

submit a signature and photograph.)







This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one of

six postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must use

the correct postal zip code designated for their native region (see

addresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter or

business-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,

and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the English

alphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards are

not acceptable.

Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during the

registration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualify

individuals from registration for this program. See INA

204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specified

registration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entries

sent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.

All mail received during the registration period will be individually

numbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardless

of time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will be

registered and then notified as specified below.



Where Should Entries Be Sent?



Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Code

for Each Region.



Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USA

South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,

National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USA

Europe: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USA

Africa: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USA

Oceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USA

North America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH

00215, USA



Is It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?



The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up to

the applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can be

completed without assistance following these simple instructions.

However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is their

choice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultants

assisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.

Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitant

rates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is made

at random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances of

being chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service that

claims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something it

cannot deliver.

Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company or

consultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish to

contact their local consumer affairs office or the National Fraud

Information Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.

Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints against

businesses in the United States.



How Will Winners Be Notified?



Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified by

mail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.

Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrant

visa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV case

processing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visa

application process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.

law to be issued a visa.

Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automatically

guarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,

because the number of entries selected and registered is greater than

the number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,

therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applications

quickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program for

Fiscal Year 1998 will end.



Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?



The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is also

available 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by calling

the Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-

8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear some

basic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to provide

their name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed to

them. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.

embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.



Mary A. Ryan,

Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.

[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]

BILLING CODE 4710-06-P

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++





Regards,

Moe S Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 02:49:11 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: RE: Omar Mbai

Message-ID: <



Hi Omar

I wrote to you several time but to your mailing address and not to Gambia-I.

Hey Dude! I got a lot to tell you.But I would prefer your own e-mail address,

cause I also have lots of BULL to raply your letter.



All I can tell your right now is I am married to a beautifull lady call

Kira,ten months

ago.



Stop messing with ma boy Drahman or else like he said, we gonna wait till

later in

life and we gonna black mail you unless if you would agree to give us some

HAALIS

to keep quiet.i.e Yus, Drahman & I (the evil three)



Oms, tell that Fool, Jabbi, to write to me if you see him again .Give him my

e-mail

address.Write very soon with your right address.



Zhaki Lamsdou connection

Los Angeles,California





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 97 01:30:37 PST

From: "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" <

To:

Subject: RE: Introduction

Message-ID: <



Sal, thanks for your intro and inputs about the state of the Gambian economy.

I think you are right in a sense that our economy depend on business.



But I beleive to have a strong and sound economy, we have to start from

scratch. This would involve the government investing in sectors that would

create jobs. This would enhance people people affordability of their basic

needs.



For example, I heard the current government spend a large sum of money in

building an arc across the independence drive. To me that is bull-****. If

that money is invested in the agricultural sector, say tomato farm or garden,

and am talking about large scale production. And there is a place to process

this to a tomato paste, how many people are going to be working for at that

production plant and at the tomato farm. Most of us supported our selves while

going to college in abroad. We did all kinds of jobs to make it through

college. And I have a strong believed that people at home will take those

kinds of job if the moneys is worth it. From my opinion, this are the kind of

things that would our country to be self-sufficient. It is rather

dissappointing that most of our leaders don't think this way. We cannot rely

on donors for the rest of our lives.



I would take you, yourself as an example. You proved to your family that you

are determined enough to take over the business that you are doing, and it did

work and there are countless number of us out there who are determined like

you. So I do not see a reason why we can't do it.



I remebered when PDOIS use to instill positive thinking like this to the

youths, lot of them don't want to listen. No country would have a sound

economy without being self-reliant. The money that we spend in so-called

independence celebration should all be geared towards things like that. Could

you imagine all the money we spent in those so called independence ever since I

was born. And the result is that we are more dependent today than we have ever

been. The new government should gear their thinking towards those directions

than coming up with another means of lavish spendings like the one they had

last year, for their first anniversary of take over from Jawara regime.



I hope we can all think along this line of developing Gambia rather than

thinking that we can get things that develop countries have.



I work for Intel Corp., and we make 90 percent of all the computer processors

today. But I tell you it took 25 years for the computing industries to get to

where we are today. And it doesn't start with Pentium pro or Klamath, it

started with following the basics steps of development.



I hope we will all play the little we can in developing Gambia.



With respect......Pa-Abdou Barrow

Albuquerque



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 11:16:06 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Member list

Message-ID: <19970208101440.AAA22236@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Here is the current list of the members of Gambia-l.



Please send your private mails outside the list because we are not

interested in reading private mails. I know this has been said

before but it is meant to remind those who keep on sending private

mails throuhg list.



Peace!

Momodou Camara

******************************************************



***

***

***

*** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996



--- The current list settings are as follows:



PRIVATE: subscriptions controlled by ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us sarian.loum@eng.sun.com gndow@auc.edu gndow@spelman.edu

USER NAME REQUIRED TO SUBSCRIBE: yes.

SUBSCRIPTION CONFIRMATION: not required.

UNSUBSCRIPTION CONFIRMATION: not required.

ALTERNATE ADDRESS COMMANDS: not allowed.

SEND: open to subscribers and owners only.

VISIBLE: the list shows up in listings.

PUBLISHED: the list is visible worldwide.

ARCHIVE: digests are archived in the gambia-l archive.

File spec is gambia-l.log%y%m%w

STATS: open to owners only.

REVIEW: open to owners only.

ARCHIVES: available to subscribers and owners only.

UNMODERATED: postings not controlled.

DIGEST: digests distributed weekly at 00:01 on Sundays

MESSAGE-LIMIT: max number of daily postings is 200.

FORWARD-REJECTS: no; all listproc-generated errors sent to sender.

REPLY-TO-LIST

AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS: no.

KEEP-RESENT-LINES: yes; Resent- header lines preserved.

SET-DISABLE: disabled SET options for non-owners are: conceal yes

DELIVERY-ERRORS: non-delivery reports are sent to

REFLECTOR: no; To: and Cc: header lines converted to X-To: and X-Cc:.

OWNERS: at137@columbia.edu







--- Here is the current list of non-concealed subscribers:



Fatou khan

Lamin Jagne

L K

Maja Sonko

SANKUNG SAWO

Lamin Demba

Dr Shehu Kamara

Muhammed B Jawara

Sean Oleary

SENESSIE (SANUSI) TURAY

SERIGNE MAMADOU KA

Isatou Sarr

SALOUM MALANG

MARIE SAINE

Omar Njie

Aba Sanneh

Pa-Abdou Barrow

Abdou Gibba

Alieu Ceesay

Alasana Demba

Assan Jagne

Amadou Janneh

Abdoulie Jarra

Alagie Mballow

Amadou Faal

Muhammed Ceesay

Andy Lyons

Amie Joof

Asbjcrn Nordam

Ansumana Sirleaf'

ABDOU

Bala Saho

Nuha Jatta

Ba Musa Ceesay

Karafa Badjie

Buba Bojang

Baboucarr Sey

Bocar Njie

Lamin Drammeh

James Bittaye

Basaikou Jabang

Bayard Lyons

Baba Ngum

Cherno Gaye

Kemo Ceesay

Soffie B Ceesay

Mam Tut Wadda

Musa Sowe

Cherno Waka Jagne

Dede Williams

Dawada Ceesay

Dana Ott

Dana Ott

Idirissa Sissoho

Jean Philippe Badiane

Ederisa Jallow

Emmanuel Ndow

Emery Dennis

Mustapha Jallow

N'Koyo Faal

Famara A Sanyang

FATOU DIBBA

Chris Foxwell

Fatima Phall

Francis Njie

Francis Njie

Ousman Gajigo

Julianna Baldeh

Alpha Robinson

Garba Diallo

Greg Fegan

LatJor Ndow

Bekaye Keita

Fatou Njie

Aaron Kofi Aboagye

Raye Sosseh

Hugh Clifton

Heidi Skramstad

Habib Mbye

Isata Secka

Isatou Bojang

Jawara Gaye

S S JACK

Musa Jawara

Jainum Jatta

Jattu Kah

Jacob Krubally

Kaba Colley

Isatou B Kaira

kawsu badjie

Dr. Karamba Ceesay

Anrea Klumpp

Bassirou Drammeh

Deeqa Kosar

Saul/April Krubally

Keks Sanyang

Karamba Touray

LAMIN SABALLY

L.A. Bojang

Latir Downes-Thomas

Abdoulie Manjang

Momodou Ceesay

Lie Drammeh

Leo Ndow

Manlafy Jarjue

Lamin Ceesay

Malang Maane

Jean Roberts

Modou Kolley

Alhagi Marong

Lamin Camara

Baba Krubally

MARONG MOSTAFA B.

Musa Ceesay

Mbye Cham

Mariama Darbo

Dr Momodou N. Darboe

Momodou Jagana

Moe Jallow

Moee Jallow

Musa Jawara

Muhamed Kah

Mamadi Corra

Modu Loum

Matar M. Jeng

Matarr Jeng

Modou Mbowe

Momodou Camara

Momodou Jobarteh

Momodou Camara

Momodou Sanneh

Malanding Jaiteh

Numukunda

Ndey Drammeh

Nkoyo Faal

Ndey Marie Njie

Binta Njie

Nyada Baldeh

Sulayman Nyang

Omady Diarra

Omar Mbai

Ousman Corr

Omar Jah

OUSAINOU JALLOW

Omar S. Saho

Omar Gaye 3da

Pa Lamin Beyai

P. L. Beyai

Cherno Jaye

Pa Modou Njie

Mambuna Bojang

Per Egil Grotnes

Musa Sohna

Debbie Proctor

Rene Njie

Oliver Roberts

Saidou Ndow

Madiba Saidy

Charles Njie

Sal Jallow

Sang Mendy

Sarian Loum

Sarian Loum

Anna Secka

Cheikh Faty

Balla Silla

Torstein Grotnes

Thor Hasle

Ahmed Tijan Deen

Tijan Foon

Anthony W Loum

Lamin Touray

Madi Touray

Tombong Saidy

Tijan Sallah

Alieu B. Jawara

Mats Utbult

Nathan Van Hooser

Yvan Russell

Adama Kah

Amadou Wadda

BILL ROBERTS

Yusupha Touray

Yahya Darboe

Mr and Mrs Seedy Ceesay

Yahya B Darboe

Ylva Hernlund

YAYA JALLOW

Yaikah Marie Jeng

Total number of subscribers: 189 (189 shown here)



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 97 04:49:39 PST

From: "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" <

To:

Subject: EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION

Message-ID: <



I recently notice arguments on the net about simple issues like grammar,

English for that matter. The recent of which was about a fellow in Norway.



It is very immature to ponder on issues like that. The purpose of any

communication is understanding, so why talk about irrelevant issue like that

when we have work to do.



We need to stop being narrow minded and start thinking in a broader view. For

instance if you can speak or write English well, know that the fellow in Norway

can speak or write far better than you in the Norge. There is no need in

mentioning names here. People who are responsible for this knew themselves, so

we need to respect the fact of individual difference.



Or might we need to sent some people to take basic classes like EFFECTIVE

COMMUNICATION, which states that and I quote "the purpose of communication is

understanding".



I hope we will respect others who resides in non-english speaking countries.



Respect.......Pa-Abdou Barrow



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 10:16:58 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

Message-ID: <



SAME TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY BROTHER -MAN.











PEACE ON EARTH



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 15:44:50 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <



HI Pa Abdou,

Welcome to Gambia-1.I talk to Demba and he said Hi.

abba





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 16:31:14 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Hanging Out with a Murderer

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Mr. Lamin Touray,



You deserved to be commended for you efforts. Not only did you show

initiative to find out about the situation by calling New York, but you

also assisted by alerting the officials.



I wish a tragedy like this would never happen. It's very sad indeed!



BTW, does any one know the name of the victim lady? Some of us might know

her or her family members.



MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE.





Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 16:15:42 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Thanks Pa-Mambuna. Eid Mukarak to you all.



malanding





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 20:11:43 -0600

From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Diversity Visa Lottery

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Jatou Kah, you wrote:



> would be grateful if you provide me with detailed information about the

> diversity lottery, dozens of people have asked me about it. DR Janneh

> noticed you have changed your number . please get in touch I have a

> message for you from fatou MRS Jammeh my no. is 202 4633599.



To: Jatou Kah and all those interested



Diversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)

====================================



The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) will

begin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.

Any entries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.



Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:

Canada, China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, Dominican

Republic, El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South

Korea, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories.

(Persons born in Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)



If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on how to

enter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department of State's

Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name and

address. You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill

(callers must be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed to

you within three business days. If you are overseas, please contact the

nearest U.S. embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.





=======================================================================

SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION

========================================================================





-----------------------------------------------------------------------



DEPARTMENT OF STATE

[Public Notice 2474]





Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the Diversity

Immigrant (DV-98) Visa Program



ACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourth

year of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------



This public notice provides information on the procedures for

obtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visas

to be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. This

notice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections

201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration and

Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).

Readers should note that the Department published amendments to its

regulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,

1996. [61 FR 1523.]



Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas To

Be Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998



Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the

Immigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effective

for Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of

55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons from

countries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.

The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will be

held from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. This

will give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ample

time to mail in an entry.



How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?



The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. A

greater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lower

immigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,

however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas by

natives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their Fiscal

Year 1998 allotments are:



Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africa

and adjacent islands.



Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainland

and Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (Hong

Kong is eligible).



Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain

(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (Northern

Ireland is eligible).



North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country this

year; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)



Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,

and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.



South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includes

all countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,

Jamaica, and Mexico.



Who Is Eligible?



``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.

``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the United

States has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last five

fiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, or

family or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Each

year the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family and

employment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscal

years to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annual

diversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and therefore

ineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, The

Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependent

territories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,

Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.

Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply for

this year's lottery.



What Are the Requirements?



In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants must

either (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) within

the past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupation

that requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA

203(c)(2).

There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed to

enter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the English

alphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:

1. Applicant's Full Name

Last Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name



(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)



Example: Public, George Quincy

2. Applicant's Date and Place of Birth

Date of birth: Day, Month, Year

Example: 15 November 1961

Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, Country

Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Please use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,

Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use at

the time of birth.

3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and Minor

Children, if Any

The spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-

98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain a

visa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21

years of age and unmarried.



Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivative

status.

4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if Possible

The mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be to

that address that the notification letter for the persons who are

registered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.

5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth

6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the Principal

Applicant

The applicant's name must be printed across the back of the

photograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application with

clear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam the

mail processing equipment.)

7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the Entry

The applicant must sign the entry using his or her normal

signature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted by

the applicant or someone else.



(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs to

submit a signature and photograph.)







This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one of

six postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must use

the correct postal zip code designated for their native region (see

addresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter or

business-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,

and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the English

alphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards are

not acceptable.

Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during the

registration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualify

individuals from registration for this program. See INA

204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specified

registration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entries

sent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.

All mail received during the registration period will be individually

numbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardless

of time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will be

registered and then notified as specified below.



Where Should Entries Be Sent?



Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Code

for Each Region.



Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USA

South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,

National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USA

Europe: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USA

Africa: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USA

Oceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USA

North America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH

00215, USA



Is It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?



The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up to

the applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can be

completed without assistance following these simple instructions.

However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is their

choice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultants

assisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.

Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitant

rates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is made

at random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances of

being chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service that

claims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something it

cannot deliver.

Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company or

consultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish to

contact their local consumer affairs office or the National Fraud

Information Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.

Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints against

businesses in the United States.



How Will Winners Be Notified?



Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified by

mail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.

Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrant

visa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV case

processing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visa

application process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.

law to be issued a visa.

Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automatically

guarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,

because the number of entries selected and registered is greater than

the number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,

therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applications

quickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program for

Fiscal Year 1998 will end.



Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?



The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is also

available 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by calling

the Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-

8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear some

basic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to provide

their name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed to

them. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.

embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.



Mary A. Ryan,

Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.

[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]

BILLING CODE 4710-06-P

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++





Regards,

Moe S Jallow



==============================================================================

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 23:53:51 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: postcards

Message-ID: <



Hi! A Kodak Picture This multimedia e-mail message from M.B.Krubally

is waiting for you at

http://www.kodak.com/digitalImaging/pictureThis/temp_cgi/3115643.html

Please pick it up within 2 weeks.



Note: To pick up your message, please be sure to enter the URL address

and the password (if any) exactly as shown. Be particularly careful with capital

and lower-case letters. Some mail systems let you connect by clicking

on the URL. If this method doesn't work, just enter the URL manually.



For more information on sending and receiving Picture This cards,

check out:



http://www.kodak.com/digitalImaging/pictureThis/picThisFAQ.shtml



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 54

*************************

Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 10:25:47 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia: Human Rights part6 of 6Message-ID: < 9702071525.AA33648@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitSection 6 Worker Rightsa. The Right of AssociationLabor law remained unmodified by the AFPRC regime. The Labor Act of 1990applies to all workers, except civil servants. The act specifies thatworkers are free to form associations, including trade unions, andprovides for their registration with the G overnment. It specificallyprohibits police officers and military personnel, as well as other civilservice employees, from forming unions or striking. About 20 percent ofthe work force is employed in the modern wage sector, where unions aremost activ e. Roughly 30,000 workers are union members, about 10 percentof the work force.The Gambian Worker's Confederation and the Gambian Workers' Union are thetwo main independent and competing umbrella organizations. Both arerecognized by the Government, but relations with the AFPRC were nottested.The Labor Act authorizes strikes but requires that unions give theCommissioner of Labor 14 days' written notice before beginning anindustrial action (28 days for essential services). It prohibitsretribution against strikers who comply with the law re gulating strikes.Upon application by an employer to the Supreme Court, the Court mayprohibit industrial action that is ruled to be in pursuit of a politicalobjective. The Court may also forbid action judged to be in breach of acollectively agreed pr ocedure for settlement of industrial disputes.Because of these provisions and the weakness of unions, few strikes occur.Unions may affiliate internationally, and there are no restrictions onunion members' participation in international labor activities. Thecountry applied in June 1995 to join the International Labor Organization.It has been accepted in principle, but must make modifications to itslabor and employment laws.b. The Right to Organize and Bargain CollectivelyThe Labor Act of 1990 allows workers to organize and bargain collectively.Although trade unions are small and fragmented, collective bargainingtakes place. Each recognized union has guidelines for its activitiesspecified by the appropriate industria l council established and empoweredby the Labor Act. Union members' wages exceed legal minimums and aredetermined by collective bargaining, arbitration, or agreements reachedbetween unions and management after insuring that the agreements are incompl iance with labor law. No denial of registration has been reported.The act also sets minimum contract standards for hiring, training, termsof employment, wages, and termination of employment. The act providesthat contracts may not prohibit union memb ership. Employers may not fireor discriminate against members of registered unions engaged in legalunion activities.There are no export processing zones.c. Prohibition of Forced or Compulsory LaborThe Criminal Code prohibits compulsory labor, and it is not practiced.d. Minimum Age for Employment of ChildrenThe statutory minimum age for employment is 18 years. There is nocompulsory education, and because of limited secondary school openings,most children complete formal education by age 14 and then begin work.Employee labor cards, which include a perso n's age, are registered withthe Labor Commissioner, but enforcement inspections rarely take place.Child labor protection does not extend to youth performing customarychores on family farms or engaged in petty trading.e. Acceptable Conditions of WorkMinimum wages and working hours are established by law through six jointIndustrial Councils--Commerce, Artisans, Transport, Port Operations,Agriculture, and Fisheries.Labor, management, and the Government are represented on these councils.The lowest minimum wage is about $1.35 (14 dalasis) per day for unskilledlabor. This minimum wage is not adequate to sustain a suitable standardof living for a worker and family . Only 20 percent of the labor force,those in the formal economic sector, are covered by the minimum wage law.The majority of workers are privately or self-employed, often inagriculture. Most citizens do not live on a single worker's earnings butsh are resources within extended families.The basic legal workweek is 48 hours within a period not to exceed 6consecutive days. A 30-minute lunch break is mandated. In the privatesector, the workweek includes 4 8-hour work days and 2 4-hour work days(Friday and Saturday). Government employ ees are entitled to 1 month'spaid annual leave after 1 year of service. Private sector employeesreceive between 14 and 30 days of paid annual leave, depending on lengthof service.The Labor Act specifies safety equipment that an employer must provide toemployees working in designated occupations. The Factory Act authorizesthe Ministry of Labor to regulate factory health and safety, accidentprevention, and dangerous trades and to appoint inspectors to ensurecompliance with safety standards. Enforcement is spotty owing toinsufficient and inadequately trained staff. Workers may refuse to workin dangerous situations and may demand protective equipment and clothingfor hazardo us workplaces.--end of part6/6------------------------Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 17:07:14 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Redress for the victims.Message-ID: <19970207160542.AAA22964@LOCALNAME>To add a few comments on the issue of the detainees just released, Ibelief some of them deserve a public apology in addition to somekind of compensation and not just a warning.Here is the story of one of the detainees:-Ousman Sillah was arrested on the 6th September, 1995 while attendinga round table on civic education convened by the National DemocraticInstitute at Kairaba Beach Hotel. He was initially detained for ninedays without being charged and then released only to be arrestedfive days after his release on the 19 September 1995. He was thentaken to Janjangbureh Prison Camp which i almost 350 kilometres fromhis home town.Ousman was released on 26th December, 1996. He was last asked toreport on 30th December, 1996. When he reported, he was told to gohome and was cautioned to be of proper behavior.Acording to Ousman, he still does not know what he has done to haveundergone such suffering. The fact that he is cautioned made him tofeel that those who arrested him still feel that they had grounds fordoing so. He indicated that the fact that those who arrested himstill feel that he was engaged in a seditious venture made him ratheruneasy.Talking to Ousman, FOROYAA asked him what he is to do next. Hisreply was that "Everything is just uncertain. I was waiting to beclared of guilt, but now I have been released while my captors stillbelieve that I have something to account for. i am strong enough toresist any hardship that comes with detention but what I am stillunable to digest is to be a suspect of what I had not done. Thisis a very terrible feeling."It is hoped that all just human beings in the Gambia and elsewherewill heed Ousman's plea for justice. He needs assurance."....NIA established in 1995". Was the NIA not established by theformer regime? Am I wrong or was it operating under a different name then?(correction needed from anyone if required). gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HealthcareMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970207161652.0069a344@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Just a quick reply to Heidi,The word I used was thrust, as in direction, rather than trust. In additionI believe that the majority of the journals that MRC publish in areavailable at their library which visitors are welcome to use.regardsGregAt 11:26 AM 02/07/97 GMT+1, you wrote:>Hello!>Just a short comment to what Greg Fagan wrote:>>>> Thus when Olafia writes "The researches at the MRC at Fajara is not ours>> neither do we know whatthey are doing." I believe that there is plenty of>> publicly available documentation of what the MRC do. As someone who used to>> be instrumental in producing the annual MRC report, whilst I worked there, I>> know that this was widely disseminated amongst MoH senior>personnel.>>>> Certainly, links between MRC and MoH could be stronger but there is ample,>> documented evidence in the scientific literature that quite clearly shows>> the thrust of MRC's research. If one should have access to Medline then>> just do a search on Gambia and see what comes up. If anybody on the list>> would like me to do this for them then please contact me, off list, and I'd>> be more than happy to send them an email copy of such a search.>>>At a workshop on Research on Reproductive Health in Gambia April>1995 (arranged by Isatou Semega-Janneh, Johanne Sundby and me, funded>by The Norwegian Research Foundation) these issues were discussed.>One of the problems MOH staff expressed with MRC was exactly what>Greg describes above: MRC publishes a lot internationally, but access>to Medline or other data bases are required in order to be>continuously informed. If MRC disseminates all their publications>to MOH senior staff, it is obviously (from discussions at the>seminar) not available to many of those who wants this information.>Lack of a documatation center at MOH may be one of the reasons for>this problem. At the seminar such a documentation center was>discussed an given high priority. It would not only improve the quality ofhealth>research in The Gambia, but also communication between>researchers and between researchers and health staff. It would be an>invaluable source for health planners and could hopefully in the long>run contribute to a better quality on health services.>On the other hand, I think Greg's statement " documented evidence in thescientific>literature that quite clearly showsthe thrust of MRC's research.">relates only to the trust between MRC and the international medical>research community, it says nothing about trust between MRC and>Gambians. It is not my first time to hear sceptical comments about>what is going at MRC. Whether it is lack of information or the>actual nature of what is done at MRC which is the problem, I don't>know. Personally I don't like the idea about vaccines being tested on> my own children, harmless or not, it's scary to be part of an>scientific experiment, especially when something you don't know is>injected into your body. How is the trust of the parents of the>children who was given the "so called" malaria vaccine and whose>children got malaria?>I don't think most Gambians who are sceptical to MRC or feel they lack>information will be comforted by learning that Medline has evidence>of international trust.>Heidi Skramstad------------------------------------------------------------------------TCS Liasion Officer (on leave until March 4th 1997 whilst doing comps)Tulane School Of Public Health & Tropical MedicineTel(504) 584 1759Email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu WWW: http://studentweb.tulane.edu/~gfegan ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:28:42 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199702071630.QAA28846@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITWell ,brother Fams got your message and it is well understoodbut just like you rightly said , there is a lot of misunderstandinggoing on . What I'm actually saying is that people should refrainfrom saying "MAMMA-JAMMA comments and refer to them aspolitics or democracy without any basis . What Iwant people to talkabout is something intelligible and I gave an eg. Yaikah's postingsabout a forum for holding talks about HIV. That to me is notmamma-jamma. Can you see the difference. I want people to talkabout something they know and have accurate information aboutand not just to speak in the open air like that.Regards from BAI and CHOI.SHALOM like you always say,OMAR.------------------------------Date: Wed, 07 Feb 1996 20:08:02 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Human Rights PostingsMessage-ID: < 3118DC72.29B0@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableModou Jallow wrote:>=20> > > Gambia-l,> > >> > > I have a copy of the Gambia's report on Human Rights for 1996. I wa=nt to> > > know if any of you would be interested for me to post it for genera=> > > discussions. It is a 3.5KB zip file and 13 pages when I printed it.=If you> > > are interested, I can send it in 5 parts.> > >> > > Thank you.> > >> > >> > > Regards,> > > Moe S. Jallow> > >> > Please send it over Moe.>=20> Malanding, since you and Bass are interested, I will send the postings.>=20> Sorry Greg=3D).>=20> Regards,> Moe S. JallowMR.JALLOW!!THANKS VERY MUCH.I HAVE RECEIVED MINE.KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWNTHERE!!REGARDS BASSS!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 18:28:08 +0100 (MET)From: Olafiaklinikken Olafia < olafia@online.no To: < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: HEALTH CARE OMAR S. SAHOMessage-ID: < 199702071728.SAA07296@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableTO GREG AND HEIDIIt was not Olafia who wrote but Omar S. Saho, you don=B4t seem to understandthe whole issue. The Gambias health care concerns everybody who cancontribute. But at most Gambians to do something for the motherland. I amnot talking about you one time worshop but epidemilogal research. IstatouSemega-Janneh was here for seminar some three years ago or so arranged bythe Gambian Association in Oslo. Where i confronted her with a question onhow much the Jawara government spent on health. She did reply me 11.5 % ofthe GNP. whilst everydoy knew that travellings (air tickets with an army ofdelagations) per diem, expences on car utilities was 19.2 % of the GNP.Heidi i have access to medline but that is not the issue.You Heidi i will ask you direct questions and need a deirect answers. Do youhave any access to scientific research of the MRC? or what i was looking forepidemiologial research? Do you know Doctor O=B4donovan of the MRC. It wasspecifically asked on my behalf whether it was possible to get the resultsof the STD rapid assesssment study in the Gambia, but the answer wasnegative. Have you ever heard of this study or do you have a documentationcopy. As you said everything is in the library then please expose it on thenet for the concern Gambians and others. If i want a research from CDC inGeorgia, Sweden Canada, The Netherlands i will get it why not this one fromour motherland. Please as you mentioned that everything is available exposeit on the net.NO MALICE=20WITH KIND REGARDSPMAR S. SAHO, CONSULTANTULLEVAAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITALDEPT. FOR STD & HIV, OLAFIA CLINICPOSTUTTAK GRONLAND P.K.N-O133 OSLO, NORWAY------------------------------Date: Wed, 07 Feb 1996 20:33:44 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: INVITATIONMessage-ID: < 3118E277.205D@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableM'BAI OF wrote:>=20> Well Brother Bass , I am still patiently awaiting for your comments> regarding my postings. It does't normally take you this long to reply> to postings and I'm beginning to wander why it is taking you this> long this time or is it that you just can't be bothered.>=20> Please let me know because I don't want to make unneccessary or> unfair conclusions. Secondly , you have not also confirmed> whether you're the Bass that I was introduced to way back in 1987> or '88 by my friend Saihou a.k.a OUMPA. If you are please say> hello and tell him to get in touch please. Thanks Brother.>=20> ASALAMU-ALAIKA.> OMAR F. M'BAI> LONDON.>=20MR. NBAYE!!I HAVE BEEN AND AM STILL BUSY TRANSLATING A LEGAL DOCUMENT FOR MYWORKPLACE BEOFRE WE CLOSE DOWN FOR A TEN-DAY END-OF-RAMADAN HOLIDAYS.BUTI PROMISE THAT WHEN YOU SWITCH ON YOUR COMPUTER ON MONDAY MORNING,YOUWILL BE ABLE TO READ YOUR RESPONSE THERE!IN THE MEANTIME,I WANT YOU SAVE YOU OF ANY FURTHER HEADSCRATCHING BYINFORMING YOU THAT INDEED I WAS THE PERSON YOU WERE INTRODUCED TO BYYOUR PAL,MY YOUNGER BROTHER,SAIHOU DRAMMEH,NOW IN THE U.S. AND THAT IWOULD FORWARD YOUR ADDRESS TO HIM AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.AND UNTIL THEN.... (OUR T.V.HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT TOMORROW IS EID(KORRITEH),END OF RAMADAN) A HAPPY HOLIDAY SEASON TO YOU AND EVERYONE ONTHIS LIST!!REGARDS BASSSS!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 12:37:31 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -ReplyMessage-ID: < 9702071737.AA38254@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitFamara, you wrote:> Brothers & Sisters,> Thanks to everyone for their contributions, and especially to Omar> Saho for setting this important issue on the agenda. Welcome to the> newest members.I also would like to thank him for his interest in this field. One of theproblems of Gambia-l is that we tend to be too judgemental about what wesay or do. Most people are reluctant to bring forward issues relatingtheir field of expertise and concerning Gambia and Africa. I feel thathere is a good opportunity to spread amongst us the the ideas that mayenvetually be formulated into action. In order for us to engage in morerealistic discussions, I think we need engage and focus on all areas ofdevelopemental issues.> I think very good pieces have been written about the health problems> we have back home. I observed that their is some communication> problems, where some members misunderstand each other. Let us> remember that most of us are striving for a better Gambia.Here again, I do agree. Certainly, most of the discussions issues herecenter on very important subjects. Our misunderstanding centers mainly onfocusing on these issues. Most of us treat the English Language as asecond or a third or even a fourth language (fourth for me: Fulla, Wollof,Mandinka, English). These local languages, I grew up speaking whilelearning English at the same time. I do not give a da... what someonethinks of my English language vocabulary. We make mistakes even with ourown native-tongue local languages. Why then should we show enthusiasm incriticizing how some one writes in English? As much as some of us aregifted writers, others are very good speakers too. So let's stop theseacts of nonsensical human degradation and move on to where ever we areheaded.> Now to my main point about politics. Some might see, political> discussions as a waste of time, but, without these "MAMMA -JAMMA"> (as Omar puts it) discussions civil society will not develop. We need> all the training we can get to be able to agree to disagree or> disagree to agree maturely.Also agreed to. A good point indeed! One cannot put politics aside andexpect to live in harmony. We all belong to one party or another.Otherwise, we will be subjects of a dormant life form.Regards,Moe S. Jallow============================================================================================================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 14:15:40 -0500 (EST)From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemeberMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970207141443.21079A-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICan you please add Abdoulie Jarra to the list? His address is********************************************* Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences Department ** Georgia State University ** ** Email: fanjie@gsu.edu ********************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Feb 1997 13:21:43 -0600From: Greg Fegan < gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Reply to OMAR S. SAHO re: Health Care researchMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970207192143.006a7b24@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAt 06:28 PM 02/07/97 +0100, you wrote:>TO GREG AND HEIDI>It was not Olafia who wrote but Omar S. Saho, you don=B4t seem to=understand>the whole issue.=20Sorry for the misunderstanding but I looked at the email address on theposting not the signed name at the bottom of the mail. =20>The Gambias health care concerns everybody who can>contribute. But at most Gambians to do something for the motherland. I am>not talking about you one time worshop but epidemilogal research. Istatou>Semega-Janneh was here for seminar some three years ago or so arranged by>the Gambian Association in Oslo. Where i confronted her with a question on>how much the Jawara government spent on health. She did reply me 11.5 % of>the GNP. whilst everydoy knew that travellings (air tickets with an army of>delagations) per diem, expences on car utilities was 19.2 % of the GNP.>Heidi i have access to medline but that is not the issue.Omar, with utmost respect and being mindful of the different usage ofEnglish, I am struck by your use of the word confronted. I am sure that youmean enquired but the point that you make vis a vis proportions of GNP isvery well taken. Certainly, I belive that health closely followed byeducation are the motors of substantial, sustainable and eefectivedevelopment for The Gambia.=20>You Heidi i will ask you direct questions and need a deirect answers. Do=you>have any access to scientific research of the MRC? or what i was looking=for>epidemiologial research? Do you know Doctor O=B4donovan of the MRC. It was>specifically asked on my behalf whether it was possible to get the results>of the STD rapid assesssment study in the Gambia, but the answer was>negative. Have you ever heard of this study or do you have a documentation>copy. As you said everything is in the library then please expose it on the>net for the concern Gambians and others. If i want a research from CDC in>Georgia, Sweden Canada, The Netherlands i will get it why not this one from>our motherland. Please as you mentioned that everything is available=expose>it on the net.With regard to the study you mention and Dr O'Donovan I believe that thisstudy is not yet complete but will become so shortly. Is this the onedealing with vertical transmission of HIV? If so, nothing from this has yetbeen published according to my knowledge. You perhaps may wish to try andcontact Dr Tumani Corrah at MRC (email T.Corrah@gam.healthnet.org ) and askhim about the progress of this study.As for your second point, and as someone who has worked at the CDC EPOoffice where routine surveillance is carried out, I'd say that no data ispresented on CDC sites without first being cleared. For example it tooksome four months for WWW pages that I wrote for CDC EPO to get clearance forthem. =20With regard to your point about the net I'd hope that MRC will soon havefull IP ability and would be able to put up abstracts of their work when itis ready. As I am sure you know, many editors will not accept articles thathave been previously published and I'd think they'd consider puttinginformation at the disposal of 50,000,000 people as publishing. Certainly,such restrictions are somewhat outdated with people's ability nowadays topost information on WWW. The editors of printed journals are still somewhatreluctant to adopot this new technology for the obvious reason of theirvested commercial interests. However there is a growing recognition of theneed to more widely disseminate accurate information in a more timely mannerso that it can be used as the basis for effectibve health interventions.Several organisations have embarked on facilitating this and I'drespectfully suggest that you have a look at some of their WWW sites. eg/SatelLife at http://www.healthnet.org/hnet/hnet.html and the Global HealthNetwork at http://www.pitt.edu/HOME/GHNet/GHNet.html . The latter inparticular is a strong advocate of extending access to medical research inthe South. =20>NO MALICE=20and vice versa, always.Regards and best wishesGreg Fegan----------------------------------------------------------------------------=tel: (504) 944 1074fax: (504) 947 8899email: gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu WWW: http://mkn.co.uk/help/extra/people/Brixton_Books USA Distributor of Epi-Info Manual for Brixton Books----------------------------------------------------------------------------=------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 14:32:17 -0500From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Human Rights PostingsMessage-ID: < 199702071930.LAA13592@switzerland.it.earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableAbdou Gibba wrote:=20> Finally, I can't locate any "Records of Human Right" from the US StateDept.> Please help us with the location, if there is any. If not, does this> implicate that there are no Human Rights violation in the US? I don'tthink> so, taking these points under consideration: the throwing of thousands =of> innocent Blacks in jail just because they have been stigmatized bysociety> which lead some of them to some of the other cases of Human RightsviolationAbdou,Apart from being published for public consumption, these reports from theState Department are mainly for their own foreign policy purposes and forthe congress to use in its deliberations. While I'm no defender of UncleSam, surely you can understand why that department wouldn't publish areport on the H.R. condition of their own country.On the issue of ''Blacks'' in this country, there is a Civil Rightsdivision in the Justice Department, headed ( I believe) by an AssistantAttorney-General, that is responsible for reporting such matters. While =don't believe they have A single report on the civil rights situation inthe U.S., you may still want to check their web site:Apart from the London based Amnesty International, there are several U.S.based organisation that report on the H.R. situation in the U.S. One ofthe biggest and best known is Human Rights Watch. Their web site islocated at: http://www.hrw.org/ Here is their latest report:UNITED STATESHuman Rights Organizations Protest CIA Punishment ofWhistle BlowerJanuary 31, 1997=97Leading human rights organizations t=odayprotested theCIA decision to punish a government official whose acti=onprompted aninvestigation of CIA complicity in human rightsviolations in Guatemala. Thehuman rights monitors asked National Security AdvisorAnthony Lake toinfluence President Clinton to overturn the agency=92swithdrawal of the securityclearance for Richard Nuccio. The letter signed by Huma=Rights Watch,Amnesty International, the Washington Office on LatinAmerica, LawyersCommittee for Human Rights, International Human RightsLaw Group, RobertF. Kennedy Memorial Center for Human Rights, and theLatin AmericaWorking Group stated that failure to overturn the CIAdecision, =93will send astrong and most unfortunate signal that the CIA can andwill retaliate againstthose who expose illegal activities and that thisAdministration will do nothing toprotect them.=94...=20> I was about to mention: the "electric chair" and the "gas chamber".Despite> Amnesty International's appeal on these (electric chair and gas chamber=),> the practice still persists. I guess this is an "Internal Affair" or a> particular "person(s)" is/are above all "International" rules. To spellout> my message here more simply and clearly, I guess what I am trying to sa=is,> I am sick and tired of people telling me to go clean my home. My respon=seto> them is, CLEAN YOUR HOME FIRST or MAKE SURE YOUR HOME IS CLEAN BEFORE Y=OU> CHALLENGE OTHERS TO DO SO. Sorry but this is the state of the> "International" Relations and even more sad, we all contribute to itbecause> we simply dance to the tone even though we hear the contradictions thatthe> different musical instruments produce.>=20> Logic is a sine qua non for reasoning and eventually, action.You have a point but I caution that we should not ignore our own humanrights problems at home. While somewhat biased, the State Dept.'s reportcan give us an interesting perspective of our own situation.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:50:13 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199702071951.TAA26322@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi brother Moe Jallow, you have conpletely misunderstood mypoint. My point , as far as I can recllect, is that its about timepeople start addressing the real issues be it politics , health etcand to stop making silly little comments and refer to them as addre-ssing politics. I hate to see or hear people do or say something justfor the sake of getting recognition or attention as opposed to doingsomething about the issues or problems. Is just like politiciansthemselves . Before the elections , they would make all sorts ofpromises to the voters which they know they would not be able todeliver and the voters heavily relying on those promises, wouldvote for them but just to get the BOOT. This is what I mean byMAMMA-JAMMA comments and NOT that political discussionsare mamma-jamma. UNDERSTAND BROTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!PROMISING MORE THAN YOU CAN DELIVER IS MAMMA-JAMMA POLITICS.BUT PROMISING WHAT YOU CANDELIVER IS REAL POLITICS AND IN EVERYTHING ELSE.DO YOU OR DO YOU NOT AGREE WITH THE MOTION.HONOURABLE MEMBERS OF THE LIST LADIES ANDGENTLEMEN, ITS DEBATE TIME SO------- BREAK THE ICEAND EXPRESS YOURSELVES LIKE JOHNNY COCHRAN"IF THE EVIDENCE DOESN'T FIT , YOU MUST ACQUIT.REPRESENT AND HAPPY KORITEH TO ALL.OMAR F. MBAILONDON------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:54:09 +0000From: "M'BAI OF" < O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Human Rights PostingsMessage-ID: < 199702071955.TAA26627@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITCOOL DOWN ITS JUST FOR FUN'S SAKE . GOTTIT PAL!!!REGARDS,OAMR.------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 21:47:08 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970207204536.AAA20054@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Abdoulie Jarra has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Abdoulie , pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.Eid greetings to everyone out there.Best regardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:03:27 -0500 (EST)From: "Fatou N'Jie" < gs01fnn@panther.Gsu.EDU To: Gambia-L < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HolidayMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970207160227.27138E-100000@panther.Gsu.EDU Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDeweneti, everyone. Hope you have a very nice Koriteh.********************************************* Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences Department ** Georgia State University ** ** Email: fanjie@gsu.edu ********************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 22:40:24 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -ReplyMessage-ID: < 18DFA8F4F24@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITOmar,I got your point.My regards to Bai and Choi.Shalom,Famara.> Well ,brother Fams got your message and it is well understood> but just like you rightly said , there is a lot of misunderstanding> going on . What I'm actually saying is that people should refrain> from saying "MAMMA-JAMMA comments and refer to them as> politics or democracy without any basis . What Iwant people to talk> about is something intelligible and I gave an eg. Yaikah's postings> about a forum for holding talks about HIV. That to me is not> mamma-jamma. Can you see the difference. I want people to talk> about something they know and have accurate information about> and not just to speak in the open air like that.> Regards from BAI and CHOI.> SHALOM like you always say,> OMAR.Famara A. SanyangChr. Michelsens Institute (CMI)Development Studies and Human RightsFantoftvegen 38,n-5036 Fantoft, Bergen, Norway.Telephone 47 55574388Fax 47 55574166------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:38:49 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!Message-ID: < 9702072138.AA53244@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitIn the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most MercifulBrothers & sisters of Gambia-l,My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and yourloved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble effortsduring this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country andcontinent, and the world over.-Keep up the good work!Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 16:48:49 -0500 (EST)From: "N'Deye Marie Njie" < njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: US Immigration laws update (fwd)Message-ID: < 2.2.16.19970207164935.20e73e3c@pop.service.ohio-state.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi folks,Some of you might find this useful:New Immigration LawOn September 30, 1996, an immigration bill designed to address thecontroversial issue of illegal immigration was signed into law.Several of the measures included in the new law will affect foreignstudents and scholars in the U.S. Although there is still a greatdeal of uncertainty about the interpretation of certain aspects of thebill, we want to alert students and scholars about the changesthat go into effect right now and will have immediate impact.Under the new law, travel outside of the U.S. to a country other thanyour own has become problematic, particularly if you need to apply fora new consular visa in that country for re-entry to the U.S. This lawmakes it more likely that your application will be refused. The newlaw states that if an individual has allowed his or her status in theU.S. to lapse even for one day, that person's consular visa is nulland void and can be reissued in the home country only.Also, as of April 1, 1997, an individual who has allowed his or herstatus in the U.S. to lapse for six to twelve months will be barredfrom admission to the U.S. for three years. Individuals who haveallowed their legal status in the U.S. to lapse for more than one yearwill be barred from admission for ten years.Some Immigration Reminders (for stdents):* Do not throw away old I-20 or IAP-66 forms - keep them in a safeplace in case you ever have to prove that you have maintained legalstatus in the U.S.* Check your I-20 and IAP-66 date to make sure that it has not expired.* Make sure your passport is still valid for at least 6 months.------------------------------Date: Fri, 07 Feb 97 17:01:45 ESTFrom: MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Message-ID: < 199702072202.OAA12191@mx2.u.washington.edu Of the multiple problems that have and remain hunting our2beloved continent and people, the existence of tribes has been andis one of the key causal and decisive factors of our dilemma.Through years of socialization, conscious or subconscious, each ofus has a distinct tribalidentity; an identity that, sadly, istaken as transcended above friendship, decency, and, indeed,sometimes responsible citizenship. It is a reality, a disturbingreality that infects the continent and its people to dehumanizedactions,like a living vibrant spirit that impinges people to loosetheir rational thinking ability. Indeed tribe is a naturalphenomenon in Africa; for it is only there that one would find asingle country with three hundred distinct tribes, eachwith adistinct language, culture, and tradition. The desperately sadreality of tribal identity being an over arching, decisive,complicating, and aggravatingfactor of our dilemma isunquestionable; indeed, it is a cause for pessimism.However, I submit that the African dilemma, regarding tribe,and its hopeless picture do not lie on the natural existence oftribes in our midst as complicating variables. I strongly suggestthat the greater cause for pessimism, the greater cause forhopelessness, the sad shameful cause for dismay is that, on thetribe issue, forums like ours are still debating and preoccupiedwith tribal biases. As I read postings on the tribe issue, sincemy introduction to this wonderful group, I cannothelp but notice the centrality of tribal identity as opposetocitizen identity. So that on the verge of the new millennium thecentral dilemma shaping the thoughts, actions, and evaluations ofour people remains to bethe problem of tribes and its impact onus.If there is any hope, any hopewhat so ever, in the futureof our continent and our people, we must be it!!!For we are the"well exposed," the "well educated," the "well informed," the"well read," the "intellectuals of our people.It is said that educating (in an institution or throughexperience, exposure, etc.) is an evolutionary processthroughwhich an ignorant, uninformed, and unexposed person becomesacademically, spiritually, morally, ethically, objectively, andcognitively balanced. Thisbalanced state enables the informedperson detect innate tendencies that the unexposed would not. Inour case, the well balanced person is able to recognizeprejudicial and tribalistic tendencies of him or herself andothers and be able torise above these tendencies withrationality, objectivity, and truth. If we then, the hope of ourpeople, are unable to transcend above our tribal and prejudicialbiases, given all the resources at our disposal (information,exposure, experience, education, etc.) the state of our continentand its people is dismal and, certainly, headed for permanentexclusion and disconnection from "the bridgeto the 21stcentury."The scenario is as follows: Here is a sick dying patientsurrounded by nobel prize winning knowledgeable doctors who havethe ability, the knowledge, and the resources to cure this dyingpatient. øøTime is theonly crucial constraint––; it maybe a matterÚminutes of hours for the dying patient. The doctors, however,that have the ability, resources, and indeed the time, to curethe patient are engaged in debating the philosophical question,is death an actual reality. This, brothers and sisters, is thegrim picture of our situation and we the doctors exist only forhe purpose of showing off our credentials: Oh, I am doctor soand so; I have mymasters degree in so and so; I have travelledhere and there; etc., etc., etc.If this vivid picture is ourexistence, then shame on us; shame on all of us for failing ourpeople, our continent, and humanity; øøshame on us!!!In conclusion, I would like to make a proposal for all ofus, today: Let us make thisgroup an example that never happenedin the history of black people. Lets makethis forum one ofobjective, creative, and rational dialogue; a dialogue aimedatbeing productive constructive participants in human affairs. Thefirst stepwould be for all of us to recognize that we all havetribal prejudicial tendencies, recognizing that these tendencies,consciously or subconsciously, find theirway in all of ourevaluations. This first step is a crucial one; for we all thinkthe other is tribalistic not us. The second step to thistransformation is,recognizing our tribalistic prejudicialtendencies, we must be watchful of these tendencies. We must beconstantly aware of the these tendencies creeping in our thoughtseven at times unconscious; so that any time we dialogue, makedecisions, etc., we must be watchful of these tribal tendenciesand be able to suppress them. Eventually this suppressionprocess will become automatic. Crucial, however, is for eachperson discussing to sit back and think if his or her discussionis really objective or tribally biased. Denial will not help.Sociologists say, institutions take a long time to grow andthey are the slowest to change. Tribes are institutions inAfrica.––Peace!!!øøMamadi––------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 15:57:12 -0600 (CST)From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.970207155623.22805A-100000@pollux.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThanks Moe for the Dua (prayers), Eid Mubarak to you all.Alieu.------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 18:43:29 -0500From: gndow@spelman.edu (Gabriel Ndow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: greetingsMessage-ID: < 199702072343.SAA01426@acc11.auc.edu Greetings:I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the new members to thisgroup. I have been out of circulation for a while and wish to notify everyonethat I'm back.I apologize for not responding to any queries that some of you may have sentto me since november. I'm currently reading as many of my mails as I can (about 1022) and will furnish responses if they are still relevant, considering thetime that has elapsed since.LatJor Ndow(Atlanta)------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 19:33:12 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!Message-ID: < 199702080033.TAA23431@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: text> In the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most Merciful> Brothers & sisters of Gambia-l,> My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your> loved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.> May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble efforts> during this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.> May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country and> continent, and the world over.> -Keep up the good work!> Regards,> Moe S. Jallow> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------Talking about Eid, Is it confirmed that the prayers will be on Saturday 8th?Can someone help comfirm. I need to get info before midnight Friday. Thanks to you all.Malanding------------------------------Date: Fri, 7 Feb 1997 23:20:19 -0500 (EST)From: TOURAY1@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Hanging Out with a MurdererMessage-ID: < 970207232016_1694431228@emout01.mail.aol.com First of all my wife and I want to send our condolences to the family of thelady which was killed in New York.Last Sunday as I was at my store in Downtown Los Angeles, I was introduced toone Essa Jaiteh by a Senegelese friend. This friend told me that he had justmet Essa on the street and Essa was looking for a fellow Gambian. He hadjust moved out here from Ohio. My Senegalese friend brought him to my storeand we sat there talking to each other for quiet awhile trying to know eachother better.As we were talking, I noticed that Essa was not saying anything about what heexactly was looking for in L.A.. Then I asked what I could do to help himwith his plans. The stories that he told me that day were very strange andunbelieveable. I just disregarded them thinking he was just one desperatefellow Gambian who is just having a hard time and wanted a friend. I didn'thave any idea about what had really happen to him. Not knowing that heacutally murdered his wife in New York and was just trying to have a place tohide from the authorities.I then went with him to introduce him to other fellow Gambians around myarea. On this day I had not heard anything yet about the murder. He startedacting funny when I told him that I knew some friends in New York. He wouldalways ask me "Who do you know in N.Y.C.? How often do you talk to them?Have you heard anything from N.Y.C. these days?". I wondered, "Why is heasking me all these questions?" I even told my cousin that I don't trustthis guy.By 5:00 p.m. he said he was going back to the hotel that he was staying at.I then gave him my number to call me that night. Maybe I could pick him upto come for dinner at my house with myself and my wife. I also offered todrive him to his hotel then he started acting funny again by telling me thathe does not need a ride. I was just trying to be a brother to him, but itseemed that he was not really welcoming my offers.He never called me the next morning and so I started to worry about him. Itried to call the next day to his hotel. To my surprise there was no suchname registered to the hotel. Not even the room number he gave to meexisted.As I was trying to open my store a friend of mine told me that a lady wasshot in N.Y.C. by her husband. In addition, he heard that the husband hadfeld to L.A.. Then I told my friend that I think it was the same guy "Essa".The one I had introduced to him the other day. He said that it cannot behim because he seemed to be a very nice guy. I told my friend Ebriham aboutall the strange things I had noticed in him and all the questions he hadasked me. Also, I told him about how nervous he looked when I mentionedcertain people's names who lived in NYC. Then from there we tried callingNew York to find out exactly what happen and the description of the murderer.Surprisingly it turned out to be the same guy.I immediatley contacted the police and explained the story to them. Theyadvised me to call the Sheriff Dept.. They said that they would sendetectives over to help out in the investigation. But first they told me tocall the LA County Jail and ask if they possibly had him in custody. When Icalled the jail, they told me that he was in custody. They have alreadycaught him on February 3rd and he was in the Downtown County Jail.That was such a relief to me because here I was trying to help a fellowGamdian whom I had felt sorry for, when in fact he was a murderer. It wouldreally help in such cases next time if the word is passed around as quicklyas possible.I hope that there shall never be another tragedy such as this murder again.Lamin TourayLos Angeles, California------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 00:11:19 -0500 (EST)From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!Message-ID: < 970207234525_1995595671@emout02.mail.aol.com HI Mallanding !please read Bassss Kolley's message : subj: INVITATIONhe announces the end of ramadanabba------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 01:09:25 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: greetingsMessage-ID: < 9702080609.AA26362@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitLatjor, you wrote:> Greetings:> I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all the new members to this> group. I have been out of circulation for a while and wish to notify everyone> that I'm back.> I apologize for not responding to any queries that some of you may have sent> to me since november. I'm currently reading as many of my mails as I can (about 1022) and will furnish responses if they are still relevant, considering the> time that has elapsed since.Where have you been, man? You sure know how to disappear in thin air. Itried to call you several times.BTW, how is the GASTECH project? Please fill me in on it when you get somefree time.Welcome back!Regards,Moe S. Jallow==============================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 01:23:01 -0500From: "PA-MAMBUNA O. BOJANG" < paomar@iglou.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!Message-ID: < 32FC1BC5.D38@iglou.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitMalanding S. Jaiteh wrote:> >> > In the name of ALLAH, Most Gracious, Most Merciful> >> >> > Brothers & sisters of Gambia-l,> >> > My family and I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your> > loved ones a wonderful and happy EID-UL FITR.> >> > May ALLAH, The Most Merciful and Forgiving, accept our humble efforts> > during this holy month of Ramadhan and forgive us for any mistakes.> >> > May HE also restore peace and tranquility to our BELOVED country and> > continent, and the world over.> >> >> > -Keep up the good work!> >> >> > Regards,> > Moe S. Jallow> >> > ------------------------------------------------------------------------------> > mjallow@sct.edu > > ------------------------------------------------------------------------------> >> Talking about Eid, Is it confirmed that the prayers will be on Saturday 8th?> Can someone help comfirm. I need to get info before midnight Friday. Thanks to you all.> MalandingMR. JAITEH;YES, it is confirmed that the EID is saturday, February, 8. It wasannounced in the mosque here in Lexington, KY. Congratulations to allmuslim brothers and sisters for fasting the holly month of Ramadan. MayAllah, the omnipotent accept our fasting. Happy Eid to you all.Pa-Mambuna O. BojangLexington, KY.------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 01:28:43 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: HEALTH CARE -ReplyMessage-ID: < 9702080628.AA16644@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitOmar F. Mbai, you wrote:> Hi brother Moe Jallow, you have conpletely misunderstood my> point. My point , as far as I can recllect, is that its about time> people start addressing the real issues be it politics , health etc> and to stop making silly little comments and refer to them as addre-> ssing politics. I hate to see or hear people do or say something just> for the sake of getting recognition or attention as opposed to doing> something about the issues or problems. Is just like politicians> themselves . Before the elections , they would make all sorts of> promises to the voters which they know they would not be able to> deliver and the voters heavily relying on those promises, would> vote for them but just to get the BOOT. This is what I mean by> MAMMA-JAMMA comments and NOT that political discussions> are mamma-jamma. UNDERSTAND BROTHER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!I apologize if you feel that I was refering to you, but my comments werein no way directed you. Please, do not take it personal.I do agree with you and you points are well taken.Regards,Moe S. Jallow------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 02:27:12 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Diversity Visa LotteryMessage-ID: < 9702080727.AB27356@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitJatou Kah, you wrote:> would be grateful if you provide me with detailed information about the> diversity lottery, dozens of people have asked me about it. DR Janneh> noticed you have changed your number . please get in touch I have a> message for you from fatou MRS Jammeh my no. is 202 4633599.To: Jatou Kah and all those interestedDiversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)====================================The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) willbegin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.Any entries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:Canada, China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, DominicanRepublic, El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, SouthKorea, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories.(Persons born in Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on how toenter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department of State'sVisa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name andaddress. You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill(callers must be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed toyou within three business days. If you are overseas, please contact thenearest U.S. embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.=======================================================================SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------DEPARTMENT OF STATE[Public Notice 2474]Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the DiversityImmigrant (DV-98) Visa ProgramACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourthyear of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.-----------------------------------------------------------------------This public notice provides information on the procedures forobtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visasto be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. Thisnotice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration andNationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).Readers should note that the Department published amendments to itsregulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,1996. [61 FR 1523.]Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas ToBe Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of theImmigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effectivefor Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons fromcountries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will beheld from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. Thiswill give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ampletime to mail in an entry.How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. Agreater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lowerimmigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas bynatives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their FiscalYear 1998 allotments are:Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africaand adjacent islands.Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainlandand Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (HongKong is eligible).Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (NorthernIreland is eligible).North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country thisyear; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includesall countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,Jamaica, and Mexico.Who Is Eligible?``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the UnitedStates has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last fivefiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, orfamily or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Eachyear the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family andemployment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscalyears to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annualdiversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and thereforeineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, ThePhilippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependentterritories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply forthis year's lottery.What Are the Requirements?In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants musteither (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) withinthe past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupationthat requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA203(c)(2).There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed toenter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the Englishalphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:1. Applicant's Full NameLast Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)Example: Public, George Quincy2. Applicant's Date and Place of BirthDate of birth: Day, Month, YearExample: 15 November 1961Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, CountryExample: Munich, Bavaria, GermanyPlease use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use atthe time of birth.3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and MinorChildren, if AnyThe spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain avisa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21years of age and unmarried.Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivativestatus.4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if PossibleThe mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be tothat address that the notification letter for the persons who areregistered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the PrincipalApplicantThe applicant's name must be printed across the back of thephotograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application withclear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam themail processing equipment.)7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the EntryThe applicant must sign the entry using his or her normalsignature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted bythe applicant or someone else.(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs tosubmit a signature and photograph.)This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one ofsix postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must usethe correct postal zip code designated for their native region (seeaddresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter orbusiness-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the Englishalphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards arenot acceptable.Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during theregistration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualifyindividuals from registration for this program. See INA204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specifiedregistration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entriessent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.All mail received during the registration period will be individuallynumbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardlessof time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will beregistered and then notified as specified below.Where Should Entries Be Sent?Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Codefor Each Region.Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USASouth America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USAEurope: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USAAfrica: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USAOceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USANorth America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH00215, USAIs It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up tothe applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can becompleted without assistance following these simple instructions.However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is theirchoice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultantsassisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitantrates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is madeat random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances ofbeing chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service thatclaims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something itcannot deliver.Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company orconsultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish tocontact their local consumer affairs office or the National FraudInformation Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints againstbusinesses in the United States.How Will Winners Be Notified?Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified bymail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrantvisa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV caseprocessing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visaapplication process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.law to be issued a visa.Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automaticallyguarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,because the number of entries selected and registered is greater thanthe number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applicationsquickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program forFiscal Year 1998 will end.Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is alsoavailable 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by callingthe Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear somebasic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to providetheir name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed tothem. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.Mary A. Ryan,Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]BILLING CODE 4710-06-P+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Regards,Moe S Jallow==============================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 02:49:11 -0500 (EST)From: TOURAY1@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Omar MbaiMessage-ID: < 970208024911_983095107@emout01.mail.aol.com Hi OmarI wrote to you several time but to your mailing address and not to Gambia-I.Hey Dude! I got a lot to tell you.But I would prefer your own e-mail address,cause I also have lots of BULL to raply your letter.All I can tell your right now is I am married to a beautifull lady callKira,ten monthsago.Stop messing with ma boy Drahman or else like he said, we gonna wait tilllater inlife and we gonna black mail you unless if you would agree to give us someHAALISto keep quiet.i.e Yus, Drahman & I (the evil three)Oms, tell that Fool, Jabbi, to write to me if you see him again .Give him mye-mailaddress.Write very soon with your right address.Zhaki Lamsdou connectionLos Angeles,California------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 97 01:30:37 PSTFrom: "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 9702080930.utk19467@RR5.intel.com Sal, thanks for your intro and inputs about the state of the Gambian economy.I think you are right in a sense that our economy depend on business.But I beleive to have a strong and sound economy, we have to start fromscratch. This would involve the government investing in sectors that wouldcreate jobs. This would enhance people people affordability of their basicneeds.For example, I heard the current government spend a large sum of money inbuilding an arc across the independence drive. To me that is bull-****. Ifthat money is invested in the agricultural sector, say tomato farm or garden,and am talking about large scale production. And there is a place to processthis to a tomato paste, how many people are going to be working for at thatproduction plant and at the tomato farm. Most of us supported our selves whilegoing to college in abroad. We did all kinds of jobs to make it throughcollege. And I have a strong believed that people at home will take thosekinds of job if the moneys is worth it. From my opinion, this are the kind ofthings that would our country to be self-sufficient. It is ratherdissappointing that most of our leaders don't think this way. We cannot relyon donors for the rest of our lives.I would take you, yourself as an example. You proved to your family that youare determined enough to take over the business that you are doing, and it didwork and there are countless number of us out there who are determined likeyou. So I do not see a reason why we can't do it.I remebered when PDOIS use to instill positive thinking like this to theyouths, lot of them don't want to listen. No country would have a soundeconomy without being self-reliant. The money that we spend in so-calledindependence celebration should all be geared towards things like that. Couldyou imagine all the money we spent in those so called independence ever since Iwas born. And the result is that we are more dependent today than we have everbeen. The new government should gear their thinking towards those directionsthan coming up with another means of lavish spendings like the one they hadlast year, for their first anniversary of take over from Jawara regime.I hope we can all think along this line of developing Gambia rather thanthinking that we can get things that develop countries have.I work for Intel Corp., and we make 90 percent of all the computer processorstoday. But I tell you it took 25 years for the computing industries to get towhere we are today. And it doesn't start with Pentium pro or Klamath, itstarted with following the basics steps of development.I hope we will all play the little we can in developing Gambia.With respect......Pa-Abdou BarrowAlbuquerque------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 11:16:06 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Member listMessage-ID: <19970208101440.AAA22236@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Here is the current list of the members of Gambia-l.Please send your private mails outside the list because we are notinterested in reading private mails. I know this has been saidbefore but it is meant to remind those who keep on sending privatemails throuhg list.Peace!Momodou Camara************************************************************ gambia-l@u.washington.edu : GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List****** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996--- The current list settings are as follows:PRIVATE: subscriptions controlled by gambia-l@u.washington.ed sarian@osmosys.incog.com sarian@ns momodou.camara@post3.t USER NAME REQUIRED TO SUBSCRIBE: yes.SUBSCRIPTION CONFIRMATION: not required.UNSUBSCRIPTION CONFIRMATION: not required.ALTERNATE ADDRESS COMMANDS: not allowed.SEND: open to subscribers and owners only.VISIBLE: the list shows up in listings.PUBLISHED: the list is visible worldwide.ARCHIVE: digests are archived in the gambia-l archive.File spec is gambia-l.log%y%m%wSTATS: open to owners only.REVIEW: open to owners only.ARCHIVES: available to subscribers and owners only.UNMODERATED: postings not controlled.DIGEST: digests distributed weekly at 00:01 on SundaysMESSAGE-LIMIT: max number of daily postings is 200.FORWARD-REJECTS: no; all listproc-generated errors sent to sender.REPLY-TO-LISTAUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS: no.KEEP-RESENT-LINES: yes; Resent- header lines preserved.SET-DISABLE: disabled SET options for non-owners are: conceal yesDELIVERY-ERRORS: non-delivery reports are sent to tloum@u.washington.edu REFLECTOR: no; To: and Cc: header lines converted to X-To: and X-Cc:.OWNERS: tloum@u.washington.edu --- Here is the current list of non-concealed subscribers: 0702fk@jtp.brock.dk Fatou khan 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne 101346.15@CompuServe.COM L K 101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko 101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara 75523.3247@compuserve.com Muhammed B Jawara 76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary 9210077@talabah.iiu.my SENESSIE (SANUSI) TURAY 9220373@talabah.iiu.my SERIGNE MAMADOU KA 9320060@talabah.iiu.my Isatou Sarr 9320083@talabah.iiu.my SALOUM MALANG 9540008@talabah.iiu.my MARIE SAINE 964njie@alpha.nlu.edu Omar Njie ABALM@aol.com Aba Sanneh ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com Pa-Abdou Barrow Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba aceesay@wam.umd.edu Alieu Ceesay Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba AJagne@aol.com Assan Jagne ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us Amadou Janneh ajarra@aol.com Abdoulie Jarra al@orgear.com Alagie Mballow ALFALL@papl.com Amadou Faal ALIAS431@aol.com Muhammed Ceesay alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Asbjcrn Nordam asirleaf@music.transy.edu Ansumana Sirleaf' at137@columbia.edu ABDOU b.s.saho@sussex.ac.uk Bala Saho b96nj@mh1.hh.se Nuha Jatta ba-musa.ceesay@oslo.norad.telemax.no Ba Musa Ceesay badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie binta@iuj.ac.jp Lamin Drammeh Bitt9682@udc.edu James Bittaye BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang blyons@aed.aed.org Bayard Lyons Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum Bukary@aol.com Cherno Gaye ceesayk@acs.bu.edu Kemo Ceesay CEESAY_SOFFIE@EMS.PRC.COM Soffie B Ceesay cen6mtw@ECU-01.NOVELL.LEEDS.AC.UK Mam Tut Wadda chemsm@panther.gsu.edu Musa Sowe C_JAGNE@tuna.stmarys.ca Cherno Waka Jagne D.N.Williams@gcal.ac.uk Dede Williams dceesay@aol.com Dawada Ceesay dott@aed.org Dana Ott dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk Idirissa Sissoho ecaraban@sn.no Jean Philippe Badiane ederisa@aol.com Ederisa Jallow ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow emdennis@ix.netcom.com Emery Dennis et121179@student.uq.edu.au Mustapha Jallow faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA foxwell@globalxs.nl Chris Foxwell FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu Fatima Phall francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com Francis Njie francis_njie@swissbank.com Francis Njie gajigoo@wabash.edu Ousman Gajigo gamembdc@primanet.com Julianna Baldeh garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson gdiallo@dk-online.dk Garba Diallo gfegan@mailhost.tcs.tulane.edu Greg Fegan gndow@spelman.edu LatJor Ndow gs01bkk@panther.gsu.edu Bekaye Keita gs01fnn@panther.gsu.edu Fatou Njie gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu Aaron Kofi Aboagye GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad HMBYE@aol.com Habib Mbye isatou@glue.umd.edu Isata Secka isatoub@student.umass.edu Isatou Bojang J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye jacka@netwalk.com S S JACK JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Musa Jawara jj.17@aof-kbh.dk Jainum Jatta jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Jattu Kah jkrubally@aol.com Jacob Krubally Kaba@earthlink.net Kaba Colley kaiisa@hs.nki.no Isatou B Kaira KBadjie338@aol.com kawsu badjie Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay klumpp@kar.dec.com Anrea Klumpp kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh kosarsar@scn.org Deeqa Kosar krubally@ix.netcom.com Saul/April Krubally ksagnia@hamilton.edu Keks Sanyang KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY LABojang@aol.com L.A. Bojang latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas Laye_gmb@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang LEY5MC1@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk Momodou Ceesay liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh Linguere@aol.com Leo Ndow mafy@avana.net Manlafy Jarjue MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane mamarie@ix.netcom.com Jean Roberts MANSALA@aol.com Modou Kolley marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA Alhagi Marong masada@octonline.com Lamin Camara Mbk007@aol.com Baba Krubally MBMARONG@STUDENTS.WISC.EDU MARONG MOSTAFA B. mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mcham@cldc.howard.edu Mbye Cham Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu Mariama Darbo mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU Dr Momodou N. Darboe MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara mkah@ix.netcom.com Muhamed Kah MKCORRA@VM.SC.EDU Mamadi Corra mloum@chat.carleton.ca Modu Loum mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng modu@u.washington.edu Modou Mbowe momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara momodou.jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no Momodou Jobarteh momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara momodous@stud.ntnu.no Momodou Sanneh msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh ndarboe@sunset.backbone.olemiss.edu Numukunda ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Ndey Marie Njie njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh nyang@cldc.howard.edu Sulayman Nyang O.Diarra@E-Eng.hull.ac.uk Omady Diarra O.F.M'Bai@icsl.ac.uk Omar Mbai OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr ojah@students.wisc.edu Omar Jah OJallow@mail.idt.net OUSAINOU JALLOW Olafia@online.no Omar S. Saho omar3@afrodite.hibu.no Omar Gaye 3da P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye pamodou@aol.com Pa Modou Njie paomar@iglou.com Mambuna Bojang perg@nfh.uit.no Per Egil Grotnes Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor ReneNjie@easyinternet.ca Rene Njie roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts S.A.N'Dow@icsl.ac.uk Saidou Ndow saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca Madiba Saidy salieu@wam.umd.edu Charles Njie salifuj@aol.com Sal Jallow sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy sarian.loum@eng.sun.com Sarian Loum sarian@osmosys.incog.com Sarian Loum secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka seela@oz.net Cheikh Faty silla@unfpa.org Balla Silla tgrotnes@online.no Torstein Grotnes thor.hasle@icl.no Thor Hasle Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen tjanfoon@ix.netcom.com Tijan Foon tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum touray1@aol.com Lamin Touray Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy TSALLAH@worldbank.org Tijan Sallah umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara utbult@bahnhof.se Mats Utbult vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu Adama Kah wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS Y.Touray@e-eng.hull.ac.uk Yusupha Touray YAHYAD@aol.com Yahya Darboe YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs Seedy Ceesay ydarboe@sisna.com Yahya B Darboe yher@u.washington.edu Ylva Hernlund yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu YAYA JALLOW YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie JengTotal number of subscribers: 189 (189 shown here)------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 97 04:49:39 PSTFrom: "BIG UP!!.... WITH RESPECT, MON" < ABARROW@rr5.rr.intel.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATIONMessage-ID: < 9702081249.utk23431@RR5.intel.com I recently notice arguments on the net about simple issues like grammar,English for that matter. The recent of which was about a fellow in Norway.It is very immature to ponder on issues like that. The purpose of anycommunication is understanding, so why talk about irrelevant issue like thatwhen we have work to do.We need to stop being narrow minded and start thinking in a broader view. Forinstance if you can speak or write English well, know that the fellow in Norwaycan speak or write far better than you in the Norge. There is no need inmentioning names here. People who are responsible for this knew themselves, sowe need to respect the fact of individual difference.Or might we need to sent some people to take basic classes like EFFECTIVECOMMUNICATION, which states that and I quote "the purpose of communication isunderstanding".I hope we will respect others who resides in non-english speaking countries.Respect.......Pa-Abdou Barrow------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 10:16:58 -0500 (EST)From: Mbk007@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!Message-ID: < 970208101657_-1676756565@emout19.mail.aol.com SAME TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY BROTHER -MAN.PEACE ON EARTH------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 15:44:50 -0500 (EST)From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 970208154449_-2077962913@emout10.mail.aol.com HI Pa Abdou,Welcome to Gambia-1.I talk to Demba and he said Hi.abba------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 16:31:14 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Hanging Out with a MurdererMessage-ID: < 9702082131.AA36984@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitMr. Lamin Touray,You deserved to be commended for you efforts. Not only did you showinitiative to find out about the situation by calling New York, but youalso assisted by alerting the officials.I wish a tragedy like this would never happen. It's very sad indeed!BTW, does any one know the name of the victim lady? Some of us might knowher or her family members.MAY HER SOUL REST IN PEACE.Regards,Moe S. Jallow==============================================================================------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 16:15:42 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: EID MUBARAK TO ALL!!!Message-ID: < 199702082115.QAA24446@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textThanks Pa-Mambuna. Eid Mukarak to you all.malanding------------------------------Date: Sat, 08 Feb 1997 20:11:43 -0600From: Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Diversity Visa LotteryMessage-ID: < 199702090215.UAA16474@audumla.students.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Jatou Kah, you wrote:> would be grateful if you provide me with detailed information about the> diversity lottery, dozens of people have asked me about it. DR Janneh> noticed you have changed your number . please get in touch I have a> message for you from fatou MRS Jammeh my no. is 202 4633599.To: Jatou Kah and all those interestedDiversity Visa Lottery 1998 (DV-98)====================================The registration period for the next Diversity Visa Lottery (DV-98) willbegin at noon on February 3, 1997 and will end at noon on March 5, 1997.Any entries received before or after these dates will be disqualified.Persons born in the following countries are not eligible for DV-98:Canada, China, including Mainland and Taiwan, Colombia, DominicanRepublic, El Salvador, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, SouthKorea, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom and its dependent territories.(Persons born in Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply.)If you are in the United States, to receive written instructions on how toenter the visa lottery (DV-98), please call the U.S. Department of State'sVisa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 and leave your name andaddress. You will be charged a flat rate of $5.10 on your telephone bill(callers must be age 18 or older) and the information will be mailed toyou within three business days. If you are overseas, please contact thenearest U.S. embassy or consulate for DV-98 instructions.=======================================================================SAVE YOUR $5.10, HERE IS THE DETAILED INFORMATION========================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------DEPARTMENT OF STATE[Public Notice 2474]Bureau of Consular Affairs; Registration for the DiversityImmigrant (DV-98) Visa ProgramACTION: Notice of registration period and requirements for the fourthyear of the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program.-----------------------------------------------------------------------This public notice provides information on the procedures forobtaining an opportunity to apply for one of the 55,000 immigrant visasto be made available in the DV category during Fiscal Year 1998. Thisnotice is issued pursuant to 22 CFR 42.33, which implements sections201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of the Immigration andNationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1151(a)(3), 1153(c), and 1154(a)(1)(G).Readers should note that the Department published amendments to itsregulations at 22 CFR 42.33 in the Federal Register on January 22,1996. [61 FR 1523.]Information on the Entry Procedures for the 55,000 Immigrant Visas ToBe Made Available in the DV Category During Fiscal Year 1998Sections 201(a)(3), 201(e), 203(c) and 204(a)(1)(G) of theImmigration and Nationality Act, taken together established, effectivefor Fiscal Year 1995 and thereafter, an annual numerical limitation of55,000 diversity immigrant visas to be made available to persons fromcountries that have had low rates of immigration to the United States.The DV-98 registration mail-in period will last 30 days and will beheld from noon on February 3, 1997 through noon on March 5, 1997. Thiswill give those eligible, both in the United States and overseas, ampletime to mail in an entry.How Are the Visas Being Apportioned?The visas will be apportioned among six geographic regions. Agreater number of visas will go to those regions that have had lowerimmigration rates as determined pursuant to INA 203(c). There is,however, a limit of seven percent (or 3,850) on the use of visas bynatives of any one foreign state. The regions, along with their FiscalYear 1998 allotments are:Africa: (21,179) Includes all countries on the continent of Africaand adjacent islands.Asia: (7,280) Includes all countries except China, both mainlandand Taiwan born, India, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam; (HongKong is eligible).Europe: (23,213) Includes all countries except Great Britain(United Kingdom) and its dependent territories and Poland; (NorthernIreland is eligible).North America: (8) The Bahamas is the only eligible country thisyear; (Canada is not eligible for this year's lottery.)Oceania: (844) Includes Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea,and all countries and islands in the South Pacific.South America, Central America, and the Caribbean: (2,476) Includesall countries except Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador,Jamaica, and Mexico.Who Is Eligible?``High admission'' countries are not eligible for the program.``High admission'' countries are defined as those from which the UnitedStates has received more than 50,000 immigrants during the last fivefiscal years for which data is available in the immediate relative, orfamily or employment preference categories. See INA 203(c)(1)(A). Eachyear the Immigration and Naturalization Services adds the family andemployment immigrant admission figures for the previous five fiscalyears to identify the countries that must be excluded from the annualdiversity lottery. For 1998, ``high admission'' and thereforeineligible countries are: China (mainland and Taiwan), India, ThePhilippines, Vietnam, South Korea, Poland, United Kingdom and dependentterritories (except see below), Canada, Mexico, Jamaica, El Salvador,Colombia, and The Dominican Republic.Natives of Hong Kong and Northern Ireland are eligible to apply forthis year's lottery.What Are the Requirements?In addition to being born in a qualifying country, applicants musteither (1) have a high school education or its equivalent or (2) withinthe past five years, have two years of work experience in an occupationthat requires at least two years of training or experience. See INA203(c)(2).There is no fee or special petition form that must be completed toenter. The entry must be typed or clearly printed in the Englishalphabet on a sheet of plain paper and must include the following:1. Applicant's Full NameLast Name (Surname/Family Name), First Name and Middle Name(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)Example: Public, George Quincy2. Applicant's Date and Place of BirthDate of birth: Day, Month, YearExample: 15 November 1961Place of birth: City/Town, District/County/Province, CountryExample: Munich, Bavaria, GermanyPlease use the current name of the country (e.g. Kazakstan, Russia,Croatia, Slovakia, Eritrea, etc.), if different from the name in use atthe time of birth.3. Name, Date and Place of Birth of Applicant's Spouse and MinorChildren, if AnyThe spouse and child(ren) of an applicant who is registered for DV-98 status are automatically entitled to the same status. To obtain avisa on the basis of this derivative status, a child must be under 21years of age and unmarried.Note: DO NOT list parents as they are not entitled to derivativestatus.4. Applicant's Mailing Address, and Phone Number, if PossibleThe mailing address must be clear and complete, since it will be tothat address that the notification letter for the persons who areregistered will be sent. A telephone number is optional.5. Applicant's Native Country if Different From Country of Birth6. A Recent 1\1/2\ Inch by 1\1/2\ Inch Photograph of the PrincipalApplicantThe applicant's name must be printed across the back of thephotograph. (The photograph should be taped to the application withclear tape, not attached by staples or paper clips which can jam themail processing equipment.)7. Principal Applicant's Signature Is Required on the EntryThe applicant must sign the entry using his or her normalsignature, regardless of whether the entry is prepared and submitted bythe applicant or someone else.(Only the principal applicant, not the spouse and children, needs tosubmit a signature and photograph.)This information must be sent by regular mail or air mail to one ofsix postal addresses in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Applicants must usethe correct postal zip code designated for their native region (seeaddresses below). Entries must be mailed in a regular letter orbusiness-size envelope with the applicant's native country, full name,and complete mailing address typed or clearly printed in the Englishalphabet in the upper left-hand corner of the envelope. Postcards arenot acceptable.Only one entry for each applicant may be submitted during theregistration period. Duplicate or multiple entries will disqualifyindividuals from registration for this program. See INA204(a)(1)(6)(i). Entries received before or after the specifiedregistration dates regardless of when they are postmarked and entriessent to an address other than one of those indicated below are void.All mail received during the registration period will be individuallynumbered and entries will be selected at random by computer regardlessof time of receipt during the mail-in period. Selected entries will beregistered and then notified as specified below.Where Should Entries Be Sent?Note Carefully the Importance of Using the Correct Postal ZIP Codefor Each Region.Asia: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, USASouth America, Central America, and the Caribbean: DV-98 Program,National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211, USAEurope: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, USAAfrica: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, USAOceania: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, USANorth America: DV-97 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH00215, USAIs It Necessary To Use An Outside Attorney or Consultant?The decision to hire an attorney or consultant is entirely up tothe applicant. Procedures for entering the Diversity Lottery can becompleted without assistance following these simple instructions.However, if applicants prefer to use outside assistance, that is theirchoice. There are many legitimate attorneys and immigration consultantsassisting applicants for reasonable fees, or in some cases for free.Unfortunately, there are other persons who are charging exorbitantrates and making unrealistic claims. The selection of winners is madeat random and no outside service can improve an applicant's chances ofbeing chosen or guarantee that an entry will win. Any service thatclaims it can improve an applicant's odds is promising something itcannot deliver.Persons who think they have been cheated by a U.S. company orconsultant in connection with the Diversity Visa Lottery may wish tocontact their local consumer affairs office or the National FraudInformation Center at 1-800-876-7060 or 1-202-835-0159. The U.S.Department of State has no authority to investigate complaints againstbusinesses in the United States.How Will Winners Be Notified?Only successful entrants will be notified. They will be notified bymail at the address listed on their entry during the summer of 1997.Winners will also be sent instructions on how to apply for an immigrantvisa, including information on a new requirement for a special DV caseprocessing fee. Successful entrants must complete the immigrant visaapplication process and meet all eligibility requirements under U.S.law to be issued a visa.Being selected as a winner in the DV Lottery does not automaticallyguarantee being issued a visa even if the applicant is qualified,because the number of entries selected and registered is greater thanthe number of immigrant visas available. Those selected will,therefore, need to complete and file their immigrant visa applicationsquickly. Once all 55,000 visas have been issued, the DV Program forFiscal Year 1998 will end.Where To Obtain Instructions on Entering the DV Lottery?The above Information on entering the DV-98 program is alsoavailable 24 hours a day to persons within the United States by callingthe Department of State's Visa Lottery Information Center at 1-900-884-8840 at a flat rate of $5.10 per call. Callers will first hear somebasic information about the DV Lottery and will be requested to providetheir name and address so that printed instructions can be mailed tothem. Applicants overseas may continue to contact the nearest U.S.embassy or consulate for instructions on the DV Lottery.Mary A. Ryan,Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs.[FR Doc. 96-29403 Filed 11-15-96; 8:45 am]BILLING CODE 4710-06-P+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Regards,Moe S Jallow==============================================================================-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 8 Feb 1997 23:53:51 -0500From: mbk007@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: postcardsMessage-ID: < 199702090453.UAA19833@mx3.u.washington.edu Hi! A Kodak Picture This multimedia e-mail message from M.B.Kruballyis waiting for you atPlease pick it up within 2 weeks.Note: To pick up your message, please be sure to enter the URL addressand the password (if any) exactly as shown. Be particularly careful with capitaland lower-case letters. Some mail systems let you connect by clickingon the URL. If this method doesn't work, just enter the URL manually.For more information on sending and receiving Picture This cards,check out:------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 54************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

