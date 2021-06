Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10266 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:52:03



Topics covered in this issue include:



by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 19 Jan 1997 12:13:49 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <19970119111333.AAA7346@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

to the Daily Observer Online for only US$10 per annum. Please send in you name to

me if you are interested in being included in the poll..



Regards

Momodou Camara

*****************************************

Momodou Camara

Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

Denmark

Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)



E-Mail:-

momodou@inform-bbs.dk

URL:-

********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 19 Jan 1997 10:17:09 -0800

From: Lamin Camara <

To:

Subject: Re: Daily Observer Online

Message-ID: <

Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

> We have started to collect names of those interested in subscribing

> to the Daily Observer Online for only US$10 per annum. Please send in you name to

> me if you are interested in being included in the poll..

>

> Regards

> Momodou Camara

> *****************************************

> Momodou Camara

> Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

> DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

> Denmark

> Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)

>

> E-Mail:-

> momodou@inform-bbs.dk

> URL:-

> ********************************************



Momodou:



I am interested in subscribing to the paper; please include my.



Thanks.



Lamin Camara.



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 09:36:07 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re:Suggestions for the parliament.

Message-ID: <

Karamba!



Nice piece! With such incentives, are we bound to progress. Bass asked how

this and maybe other Gambia-L's material can be made avilable to the

National Assembly. Can Tombomg Saidy give us any advice on this.



Peace!

::)))Abdou Oujimai



At 17:42 18.01.97 -0500, you wrote:

>This being the very first week our distinguished members of parliament are

>reporting to serve as representatives of a nation embarked on a precarious

>path toward progress, I found myself somewhat compelled to dole out a

>handful of unsolicited advise. I, like most people am convinced that this is

>a group consisting of well-intentioned if to a large extent inexperienced

>group of citizens who at the end would like to have accomplished something

>positive and consequential. To a large extent their success or failure both

>as an institution and the very fate of our democracy is predicated on

>wheather they vigorously pursue the following :

>

>1-Move quickly to strengthen the institution by voting into law the creation

>of an office (Parliamentary Accounting Office ) that would be answerable

>only to law makers. It's purpose would be to conduct enquiries, studies and

>help with general oversight of gov't as requested by the MPs..Officials of

>this entity would be strictly professionals who would be barred from

>exhibiting any partisan leanings. To make their task even more effective MPs

>would be wise to devide themselves into comittees say Agriculture, Health and

>Education, Tourism and investment etc. This way if the MPs are less than

>satisfied with a specific policy they would be in a position to investigate

>and get a second opinion.Good governance necessitates one branch constantly

> feeling as if every step they take would be scrutinised. This would also

>ensure that the majority 's ability to railroad controversial policies is

>checked by ensuring that everything passes the muster before becoming law.

>

>2-Strengthen current media laws so that journalists and media outlets are

>able to do their jobs unimpeded. Imformation is what feeds democracy by

>ensuring that people are kept adequately abrest of events.With the gov't

>having a firm grip on the largest media in the country, the people have been

>settling for bland and truncated versions of what is going on in their gov't

>all these years. It is time to adapt a two-pronged media improvement

>strategy. First divest the gov't interest in all media including Radio Gambia

>and TV and declare both asa single semi corporation. Require that the

>corporation be overseen by a multipartisan board. Editorial control would

>have to be the sole responsibility of management who would be required only

>to show fairness by presenting all positions of all parties within a poltical

>debate. This would provide the nation with sufficient information and at the

>same time turn the radio and tv to a robust media as opposed to the dull and

>uninteresting behemoth it is today. Reproters hands can be strengthened by

>requiring gov't officials to adequately answer journalists enquiries. Our

>democracy cannot survive if every bereaucrat can hide behind secrecy laws

>that have nothing to do with national security but successfully thwarts

>reporters quest to unearth wrongdoing. To remedy this i believe legislation

>expanding media access would be a step in the right direction.

>

>3-The House being the premeire deliberative body of the nation i would urge

>you the members to use it to entrench the roots of democracy in the nation as

>a whole. You will do us a greatdeal of service as a nation if you provide us

>the leadership we entrusted you with by examplifying the basic tenets of

>participatory democracy. You must gradually instill in people that good

>governance is predicated on free flow of ideas, disagreements , concession

>building and finally the prevailance of what is for the common good. Through

>you the country must see a willingness to forgo personal feelings and

>relationships if they become impediments to the business of the nation.You

>must also set the tone of the national agenda as opposed to waiting for the

>executive branch to be constantly ahead of you. I realise the majority of you

>are allied to the ruling party but that does not preclude you from being the

>best law makers you can be once you remember that voting with your conceinse

> sometimes may mean bolting your party line

>

>I hope you make a difference.

>

>Karamba

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 09:36:05 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Introduction from Isatou Sarr

Message-ID: <19970120083559.AAA10240@LOCALNAME>



------- Forwarded Message Follows -------

Date: Sun, 19 Jan 1997 21:58:00 +0800 (SGT)

From: Iasaton Sarr <

To:

Subject: Re: Membership to Gambia-l



I am Isatou Sarr from the Gambia. I am a third year BBA undergradaute

student at the International Islamic University Malaysia. I am very

delighted to be part of this family and I hope I will contribute to the

list. I wish you all happy new year and Ramadan Mubarak.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 09:48:24 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <19970120084816.AAA20156@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Saloum Malang has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Malang , please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 11:02:24 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: RE: Nationalism & National Developmant

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Bala!



You asked:

"...What role can nationalism play in national development?"



In my opinion, "nationalism" (NOTE: not fanaticism) is our (Africa) only

safety valve from the extent to which we are still dependent on the West. A

reasonable nationalist puts the interest of his/her country first, then

follows the list downwards, region (we may call it "regionalism") and then

"internationalism". I appreciate the state of a global inter-dependency but

we all (North, South, East and West) must start living like one.If our

post-independence leaders did listen to the cries of Kwame Nkurumah, Ahmed

Sekou Touray, Nyerere and etc, we would have been in a different place today.



Peace

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 20 Jan 1996 13:23:12 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction from Isatou Sarr

Message-ID: <

Camara, Momodou wrote:

------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 13:57:28 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Daily Observer On-line

Message-ID: <19970120125723.AAA20128@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Here is the list of those interested in subsribing to Daily Observer

Online for only US$10 per annum. Please send me your name if you

are interested in subscribing too and your name is not on the list.



1 Momodou Camara

2 Matarr .M.Jeng

3 Peter daCosta

4 Karamba Touray

5 Asbjcrn Nordam

6 Francis Njie

7 Abdou Touray at137.columbia.edu

8 Tony Loum

9 Andrea klumpp

10 Lamin Camara

11 Bassirou Drammeh

12 Musa .K. Jawara

13 Numukunda Darboe

14 Sarian Loum

15 Abdou Gibba

16 Fatou Khan

17 Malanding .S.Jaiteh

18 Omar Njie

19 Amadou Faal

20 Debbie Proctor

21 Ylva Hernlund

22 Moe Jallow

23 N'dey Marie Njie

24 Soffie .B. Ceesay

25 Dann Ott

26 Lamin Drammeh

27 Yaya Jallow

28 Jainum Jatta

29 Isatou .B. Kaira

30 Ndey Drameh

31 Ba Musa Ceesay

32 Mats Utbult

33 Amadou Scattred Janneh

34 Momodou Jagana

35 Leonora N'Dow

36 Ya Soffie Sarr

37 Isatou Secka

38 Binta Njie

39 Pa Lamin Beyai

40 Bayard Lyons

41 Famara A. Sanyang

42 Heidi Skramstad





Best regards

Momodou

*****************************************

Momodou Camara

Charlotte Muncksvej 20.3th

DK-2400 Copenhagen NV

Denmark

Phone/Fax (+45 35829210)



E-Mail:-

momodou@inform-bbs.dk

URL:-

********************************************





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 09:36:59 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Subject: Re Daily observer on line

Message-ID: <



Tony,

Please I am interested in the newspaper and do subscribe me.

Thanks Buba Bojang







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 10:56:38 -0800

From: buba bojang <

To:

Subject: Algeria Massacre

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------2EAB56A1421F"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--------------2EAB56A1421F

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



forwarding a news letter



--------------2EAB56A1421F

Content-Type: text/html; charset=us-ascii; name="ALGERIA_.HTM"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="ALGERIA_.HTM"

Content-Base: "file:///A|/ALGERIA_.HTM"



</body>

</html>



--------------2EAB56A1421F--





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 14:17:54 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: [Fwd: The Online Independent Wednesday, Jan. 15 - 21, (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



> > ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> > Date: Sun, 19 Jan 1997 13:11:12 -0600

> > From: yaw asiedu <

> > To:

> > Subject: The Online Independent Wednesday, Jan. 15 - 21, 1997 -- Page 18

> >

> >

> > stand/independent/1/page18.html

> >

> > ---------------------------------------------------------------

> > [Image]

> >

> > Rawlings Is A False Democrat

> > - Nobel Laurette Wole Soyinka

> >

> > Intro- Nigeria & Africa's Nobel Laurette Wole Soyinka is a sworn

> > enemy of military dictatorships. He is not amused at all by the

> > latter - day declaration to democratic values, soldiers who wrecked

> > constitutional rule are making. In an exclusive interview with the

> > editor of our sister paper Ashanti Independent- Ivor Agyemang Duah,

> > Soyinka gave his views on wide range of issues including President

> > Rawlings' victory. Kindly read on.

> >

> > [Image] [Image]Question (Q) : Since you left Nigeria you have

> > toured some African countries- South Africa,

> > Zimbabwe and met with Nelson Mandela in South Africa to

> > discuss the Nigerian situation .

> >

> > [Image]You were alleged to have discussed with Mandela the

> > possibility of a military insurgence against Abacha. What

> > has been the support for you so far?

> >

> > [Image]Answer (A): First of all, I have never recommended that

> > Abacha be overthrown by military action. My whole intention

> > is to put an end to military adventurism once and for all. I never

> > called for military intervention but if that happens, we will make

> > the same demands of the new military regime- hand over power

> > quickly to the lawfully elected representative of the people who is

> > in jail right now and let him run a government of national unity.

> > We believe Abacha's regime should be overthrown by civil action,

> > civil disobedience because he is one of the most ruthless killers

> > the continent has ever known. All along, we count on civil actions

> > which we are working with. We've had the support of various African

> > governments as well as foreign sympathetic democratic governments

> > and institutions to assist in empowering the people in various

> > ways.

> >

> > [Image]In all, it has been a mix bag. Abacha's regime for instance

> > has managed through various means to temper the fire of

> > Mandela which was blazing especially after the execution of Ken

> > SaroWiwa and others. We know the heart of South Africa is in the

> > right place even though the policy of South Africa is these days

> > ambivalent.

> >

> > [Image]Nigeria today has a minority government which like the

> > government in Ghana is hostile and negative. This does not

> > surprise me because Rawlings is after all a false democrat whom

> > Abacha is trying to imitate. His project is to shed the uniform and

> > become a civilian President.

> >

> > [Image]Q: When you went to South Africa, what did you discuss with

> > Mandela because it became a bit controversial in Britain

> > where I was then. The Guardian for instance reported that Mandela

> > promised you military support?

> >

> > [Image]A: One thing I can assure you is, Mandela and I did not

> > discuss military assistance at all. I will be very foolish

> > to ask that of the South Africa regime which is not in a position

> > to embark on any kind of adventurism right now. South Africa has

> > stated over and over that it does not want to become the police

> > intervention force of the African continent.

> >

> > [Image]Yes, we discussed the situation in Nigeria, the issue of

> > sanctions and Mandela's earlier lead for the imposition of

> > oil embargo on Nigeria. I also met with Desmond Tutu and beyond

> > telling you that Mandela remains a true democrat, I cannot give you

> > the details of the discussions.

> >

> > [Image]Q: In Zimbabwe you also met with Vice-President Nkomo who

> > said there was not much opposition in Nigeria itself for

> > others to give you helping hand. Do you think there is?

> >

> > [Image]A: There is but the opposition has been very brutally put

> > down. Leaders of the various democracy movements are in

> > jail- trade union leaders, journalists and editors have been

> > sentenced to long prison terms; some on non-existent charges.

> > Inspite of that, the resistance continues because Nigeria has one

> > of the most irrepressible underground press anywhere in the world

> > in the history of oppression. The Abacha regime continues to harass

> > journalists, burn down media houses but resistance continues.

> >

> > [Image]Remember there has also been acts of Sabotage- burning of

> > airport, police headquarters by state agents, the

> > questionable gunning of presidential plane; so a lot of things go

> > on which people fail to put together as part of the concerted

> > resistance of people manifesting itself in various ways.

> >

> > [Image]I think people tend to oversimplify things when they say

> > there is no resistance in Nigeria. The resistance is up

> > against the most dangerous machinery of repression ever experienced

> > on the African continent.

> >

> > [Image]Since the days of Idi Amin and South Africa. There has been

> > nothing to equal it.

> >

> > [Image]Q: Events in Nigeria should surprise you a bit. Before the

> > Ghana election in 1992, you warned the Babangida Government

> > that Nigeria is not like Ghana when he made attempts to civilianise

> > himself but what is happening in Nigeria now is worse?

> >

> > [Image]A: You are absolutely right.

> >

> > [Image]The warning was seriously meant and still applies to

> > Abacha. Sometimes the forces of political evil appear to

> > triumph but as long as the nature of the entity over which evil

> > appears to triumph remains the same, believe me, the days of the

> > oppressor are numbered.

> >

> > [Image]Abacha believes that what Babangida failed to do, he can

> > achieve by absolute ruthlessness. In fact he has confided

> > in some of his cronies that the mistake Babangida made was that he

> > allowed some people to think that they were untouchable. He was

> > referring to people like Obasango and Yaradua. That was why he

> > deliberately fabricated this non-existent coup just to put in jail

> > not only Obasanjo and Yaradua but others he feared most on trumped

> > up charges.

> >

> > [Image]Take the case of Ransom Kuti, the Chairman of Campaign for

> > Democracy sentenced to jail for fifteen years because he

> > faxed or rather his machine was used to fax abroad the proceedings

> > of one of the testimonies of one of Abacha's victims to the

> > opposition.

> >

> > [Image]This is all the charge for which he is serving fifteen

> > years at a secret trial.

> > [Image]

> > [Image]Abacha's method is taking a lot of Nigerians by surprise.

> > I'm not saying this without any excessive pride but I am

> > one of the very few people whom this did not take by surprise. You

> > need to refer to an article I wrote after Abacha took over Nigeria

> > in which I warned that, there would be no methods that this man

> > would not use.

> >

> > [Image]In this article which was later published by the New York

> > Times, I warned that we have studied all the people in the

> > military with ambition and that Abacha would kill, torture, kidnap

> > and do anything at all to remain in power. I said this was a

> > different creature from Babangida.

> >

> > [Image]The problem is that Nigerians were not prepared. All the

> > energy and strategy went to the overthrow of Babangida and

> > the continued resistance after that through the puppet regime of

> > Shonekan.

> >

> > [Image]Abacha not surprising to a few of us turned to be a

> > creature of pure instinct, greed for material possession

> > and lust for power. He understands nothing outside of that and so

> > Nigerians were caught by surprise. They could not believe that

> > anybody of Abacha's really lamentably low mental capacity could

> > dream of wanting to run a country like Nigeria. They underestimated

> > the extent of his ambition and saw him running his own personal

> > assassination squad as they do in Latin America. This squad was

> > responsible for the death of Abiola's wife- Kudirat.

> >

> > [Image]I remember calling him a stone-age dictator. He called his

> > friends and asked," they call me a stone-age dictator. Why?

> > I haven't done anything." He had not done anything yet but I knew

> > what he was going to do.

> >

> > [Image]Q: Abacha surprised the world when he killed Ken Saro Wiwa.

> > Your own life many thought was in danger. Now that you are

> > outside of Nigeria, do you feel this danger?

> >

> > [Image]A: It is not that I feel the danger, it is very real.

> >

> > [Image]I'm very pragmatic. From time to time, we receive

> > intelligence reports of actual motions towards carrying out

> > Abacha's orders.

> >

> > [Image]The security services in this country have been involved

> > from time to time (and even in Europe) trying to give me

> > extraordinary protection. Generally I carry on my duties as

> > normally as I can.

> >

> > [Image]Q: In the 1960s when most of sub-Saharan countries attained

> > independence, there were hopes. In 1957 Ghana and Malaysia

> > had their independence. The prediction was that Ghana was going to

> > develop faster than Malaysia.

> >

> > [Image]In the 1970s everybody thought with the oil boom, Nigeria

> > would lead Africa. All these have failed. You wrote

> > 'Kongi's Harvest' in such a state of despair. Now we have the Open,

> > Sore of A Continent! Which of these two periods is better in terms

> > of even retrogressing and at a time when the Cold War is also over?

> >

> > [Image]A: Sometimes one cannot escape the old cliche of the good

> > old days, because in retrospect now, those early immediate

> > post-independence days seem to us like paradise; not so much

> > because of what was achieved but because of the spirit. As a

> > remark, my generation saw itself as the renaissance people- we were

> > going to make the continent rival all the achievements of Europe

> > and America, East and West Blocks no matter what.

> >

> > [Image]We saw absolutely no limit to our capacity to transform our

> > environment. The only thing we felt was holding us back was

> > the colonial repression- The emasculation of our vision and our

> > various directions.

> >

> > [Image]Unfortunately our leadership was interested in

> > consolidating their base of power. Much as I admired what

> > Kwame Nkrumah tried to do, I was at the time one of his critics. He

> > introduced the personality cult into the African Continent which

> > was later taken over by Banda who sort of studied under him after

> > he left his exile in Europe. He went to Malawi and practised it. So

> > we had a civilian dictatorship of the left in Ghana and civilian

> > dictatorship of the right in Malawi. Other people then took the

> > cue-Sekou Toure in Guinea who spent all his energy building a

> > machinery of terror which consumed even the first Secretary-General

> > of the Organisation of African Unity.

> >

> > [Image]So when people like me refuse to stop our criticism of

> > African leadership others criticise us and say we are

> > denigrating African leadership but my loyalty is to the masses of

> > the people and not the leadership. For me, the masses have been

> > betrayed again and again.

> >

> > [Image]Few of our leaders in post-independence era understood what

> > independence or liberation was all about.

> >

> > [Image]So the first problem was the development of the personality

> > cult and leadership as apposed to the cult of service. The

> > wasting of resources of the people not towards their development,

> > not towards the elevation of the quality of their life-

> > productivity of their energy, their talents, but simply, towards

> > consolidating their power-building monuments towards their own self

> > glorification. And to correct this, it has become a hurricane,

> > almost impossible task to overcome.

> >

> > [Image]The military of course took a look at the civilians and

> > said. "wait a minute.

> >

> > [Image]Look at these ones. They are enjoying life and we are

> > sitting in the barracks. And they are not even there by the

> > mandate of the people. They turn themselves into one party state,

> > rigging elections. So if they can rig elections, we can do it with

> > the gun." So the cult of militarism took over and of course the

> > military dictatorship had to consolidate themselves against similar

> > ambition within their own rank. So most of the socially creative

> > energy went into the process of consolidation. And these

> > instruments or agencies of terror eat a lot of money. And it

> > becomes a habit so that even if you have much of oil, much of it

> > goes towards self-glorification.

> >

> > [Image]So between "Kongi's Harvest" and "The Open Sore of a

> > Continent," I'm afraid there have been very few glimpses of

> > hope in Africa.

> >

> > Cont. next week.

> >





--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 15:37:56 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: I HAVE A DREAM !!!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



> Subject: I Have a Dream

> Author:

> Date: 1/20/97 14:32

>

>

> In the US, today is dedicated to the slain Civil Rights Leader,

> the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Nobel Laurate. Here, for

> your perusal, is the famous speech.

> ------------

> Dare Afolabi

> -----------------------------------------------------

>

>

> I HAVE A DREAM

>

> by

>

> MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

>

> -------

> Delivered on the steps at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C.

> on August 28, 1963.

> -------

>

> Five score years ago, a great American, in whose symbolic shadow we

> stand signed the Emancipation Proclamation. This momentous decree

> came as a great beacon light of hope to millions of Negro slaves who

> had been seared in the flames of withering injustice. It came as a

> joyous daybreak to end the long night of captivity.

>

> But one hundred years later, we must face the tragic fact that the

> Negro is still not free. One hundred years later, the life of the

> Negro is still sadly crippled by the manacles of segregation and the

> chains of discrimination. One hundred years later, the Negro lives

> on a lonely island of poverty in the midst of a vast ocean of

> material prosperity. One hundred years later, the Negro is still

> languishing in the corners of American society and finds himself an

> exile in his own land. So we have come here today to dramatize an

> appalling condition.

>

> In a sense we have come to our nation's capital to cash a check.

> When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of

> the Constitution and the declaration of Independence, they were

> signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir.

> This note was a promise that all men would be guarranteed the

> inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

>

> It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory

> note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of

> honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people

> a bad check which has come back marked "insufficient funds." But we

> refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to

> believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of

> opportunity of this nation. So we have come to cash this check -- a

> check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the

> security of justice. We have also come to this hallowed spot to

> remind America of the fierce urgency of now. This is no time to

> engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing

> drug of gradualism. Now is the time to rise from the dark and

> desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice.

> Now is the time to open the doors of opportunity to all of God's

> children. Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksands of

> racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood.

>

> It would be fatal for the nation to overlook the urgency of the

> moment and to underestimate the determination of the Negro. This

> sweltering summer of the Negro's legitimate discontent will not pass

> until there is an invigorating autumn of freedom and equality.

> Nineteen sixty-three is not an end, but a beginning. Those who hope

> that the Negro needed to blow off steam and will now be content will

> have a rude awakening if the nation returns to business as usual.

> There will be neither rest nor tranquility in America until the Negro

> is granted his citizenship rights. The whirlwinds of revolt will

> continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day

> of justice emerges.

>

> But there is something that I must say to my people who stand on the

> warm threshold which leads into the palace of justice. In the

> process of gaining our rightful place we must not be guilty of

> wrongful deeds. Let us not seek to satisfy our thirst for freedom by

> drinking from the cup of bitterness and hatred.

>

> We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity

> and discipline. We must not allow our creative protest to degenerate

> into physical violence. Again and again we must rise to the majestic

> heights of meeting physical force with soul force. The marvelous new

> militancy which has engulfed the Negro community must not lead us to

> distrust of all white people, for many of our white brothers, as

> evidenced by their presence here today, have come to realize that

> their destiny is tied up with our destiny and their freedom is

> inextricably bound to our freedom. We cannot walk alone.

>

> And as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall march ahead.

> We cannot turn back. There are those who are asking the devotees of

> civil rights, "When will you be satisfied?" We can never be

> satisfied as long as our bodies, heavy with the fatigue of

> travel,cannot gain lodging in the motels of the highways and the

> hotels of the cities. We cannot be satisfied as long as the Negro's

> basic mobility is from a smaller ghetto to a larger one. We can

> never be satisfied as long as a Negro in Mississippi cannot vote and

> a Negro in New York believes he has nothing for which to vote. No,

> no, we are not satisfied, and we will not be satisfied until justice

> rolls down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.

>

> I am not unmindful that some of you have come here out of great

> trials and tribulations. Some of you have come fresh from narrow

> cells. Some of you have come from areas where your quest for freedom

> left you battered by the storms of persecution and staggered by the

> winds of police brutality. You have been the veterans of creative

> suffering. Continue to work with the faith that unearned suffering

> is redemptive.

>

> Go back to Mississippi, go back to Alabama, go back to Georgia, go

> back to Louisiana, go back to the slums and ghettos of our northern

> cities, knowing that somehow this situation can and will be changed.

> Let us not wallow in the valley of despair.

>

> I say to you today, my friends, that in spite of the difficulties

> and frustrations of the moment, I still have a dream. It is a dream

> deeply rooted in the American dream.

>

> I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out

> the true meaning of its creed: "We hold these truths to be self-

> evident: that all men are created equal."

>

> I have a dream that one day on the red hills of Georgia the sons of

> former slaves and the sons of former slave owners will be able to

> sit down together at a table of brotherhood.

>

> I have a dream that one day even the state of Mississippi, a desert

> state, sweltering with the heat of injustice and oppression,will be

> transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice.

>

> I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation

> where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the

> content of their character.

>

> I have a dream today.

>

> I have a dream that one day the state of Alabama, whose governor's

> lips are presently dripping with the words of inter position and

> nullification, will be transformed into a situation where little

> black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little

> white boys and white girls and walk together as sisters and

> brothers.

>

> I have a dream today.

>

> I have a dream that one day every valley shall be exalted, every

> hill and mountain shall be made low, the rough places will be made

> plain,and the crooked places will be made straight, and the glory of

> the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together.

>

> This is our hope. This is the faith with which I return to the

> South. With this faith we will be able to hew out of the mountain of

> despair a stone of hope. With this faith we will be able to

> transform the jangling discords of our nation into a beautiful

> symphony of brotherhood. With this faith we will be able to work

> together, to pray together, to struggle together, to go to jail

> together, to stand up for freedom together, knowing that we will be

> free one day.

>

> This will be the day when all of God's children will be able to sing

> with a new meaning, "My country, 'tis of thee, sweet land of

> liberty, of thee I sing. Land where my fathers died, land of the

> pilgrim's pride, from every mountainside, let freedom ring."

>

> And if America is to be a great nation this must become true. So let

> freedom ring from the prodigious hilltops of New Hampshire. Let

> freedom ring from the mighty mountains of New York. Let freedom ring

> from the heightening Alleghenies of Pennsylvania!

>

> Let freedom ring from the snow-capped Rockies of Colorado!

>

> Let freedom ring from the curvaceous peaks of California!

>

> But not only that; let freedom ring from Stone Mountain of Georgia!

>

> Let freedom ring from Lookout Mountain of Tennessee!

>

> Let freedom ring from every hill and every molehill of Mississippi.

> From every mountainside, let freedom ring.

>

> When we let freedom ring, when we let it ring from every village and

> every hamlet, from every state and every city, we will be able to

> speed up that day when all of God's children, black men and white

> men, Jews and Gentiles, Protestants and Catholics, will be able to

> join hands and sing in the words of the old Negro spiritual, "Free

> at last! free at last! thank God Almighty, we are free at last!"

>

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 19:36:42 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: news

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 23:06:12 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Subject: correct address

Message-ID: <



Moe,

the address I posted as Ansumana Sirleaf's is wrong. I omitted some

other words. The correct address is

Thank you









------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 20:32:09 +0800 (SGT)

From: Saloum Malang <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



As you already know my name is Saloum Malang born and brought up in the

town of Basse Upper River Division.After passing my common entrance

examination in 1984,I got admission in Nasir Ahmadiyyaa Muslim High

School where I sat to the G.C.E O'Levels Examination in 1989.From there,I

continue my education in Gambia High School where I sat to the G.C.E A'

Levels in 1991.I worked with the Standard Chartered Bank Banjul Branch

before coming to Malaysia in 1993 to pursue a degree in business

administration.I guess you must have heard about the International

Islamic University of Malaysia.I am the current Secretary General of The

Gambia Students Association in Malaysia.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Jan 1997 21:25:34 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Subject: ZAKATUL FITR

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







ASSALAMU ALAIKUM.



ZAKATUL FITR IS AN OBLIGATORY ACT UPON ANY MATURED AND ABLE MUSLIM ON THE

EVE OF EIDUL FITR. IT IS A CHARITY TO BE GIVEN TO THE POOR RIGHT FROM THE

SUN

SET ON THE LAST DAY OF RAMDAN TILL THE NEXT MORNING BEFORE THE EID PRAYER

IS BEING SAID. OFFERING ZAKATUL FITR AFTER PRAYER IS CONSIDERED SADAQAH

AND A SINFUL ACT WITHOUT ANY APPARENT REASON. ACCORDING TO MALIK SCHOOL

OF THOUGHT ZAKATUL FITR SHOULD CONSIST OF THE MAIN CONSUMPTION ITEMS OF

EACH NATION ( RICE,WHEAT, BARLEY ETC..), UNLIKE THE HANAFI SCHOOL OF

THOUGHT WHICH RECOMMENDS GIVING MONEY TO THE POOR INSTEAD OF GRAINS. THEY

SAY THAT THE POOR MAY NOT ONLY NEED TO FILL THEIR BELLIES WITH

FOOD OR GRAIN, BUT THEY MAY ALSO WANT TO SATISFY SOME OTHER NEEDS TOO-

CLOTHINGS,TRAVELLING ETC... SINCE THE ESSENCE OF GIVING ZAKAT F. IS TO

PREVENT THE POOR FROM ASKING ALMS ON THIS HAPPY DAY, WE MUST PROVIDE THEM

WITH BETTER ALTERNATIVES. A MUSLIM CAN CHOOSE EITHER OPTIONS TO DISCHARGE

HIS DUTY TOWARDS THE POOR AND THE NEEDY ON THIS DAY.



FURTHERMORE, THE HEAD OF THE FAMILY IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR HIMSELF AND

HIS UNMARRIED DAUGHTERS AND AS WELL AS HIS SONS WHO ARE BELOW THE AGE OF

MATURITY. IT IS NOT HIS RESPONSIBILITY AT ALL TO GIVE ZAKAT ON BEHALF OF HIS

ABLE BACHELORS AND MARRIED SONS. IF THESE GENTLE MEN ARE FACING SOME

FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES DURING THE LAST DAYS OF RAMDAN BUT THEY HOPE TO

RECOVER FROM THEIR HARD UP, THEY CAN BORROW AND PAY THEIR ZAKATUL F.

REMEMBER ONCE YOU ARE AN ELIGIBLE PERSON, YOU MUST CARRY OUT THIS

OBLIGATION.





ON THE OTHER HAND, YOU DID ASK WHETHER OUR PARENTS CAN PAY ON OUR BEHALF.

WELL,IF THAT IS THE CUSTOM,, IT IS ACCEPTABLE SINCE WE ARE UNDER THEIR

CONTROL AND CARE. HOWEVER YOUR CASE IS DIFFERENT BUBA, AS YOU ARE MARRIED

WITH TWO KIDS, IT IS YOUR SOLE RESPONSIBILITY TO CARRY OUT THIS OBLIGATION.

YOU CAN EITHER PAY FOR YOUR FAMILY RIGHT IN THE US OR SIMPLY SEND THE

AMOUNT OF MONEY TO BE PAID IN DALASI.



BESIDES THAT YOU ALSO POINTED OUT THE ROLE OF TIME AND THE DIFFERENCES

IN DAYS OF FASTING BETWEEN MUSLIMS AROUND THE GLOBE.

I DON'T SEE IT AS AN OBSTACLE, IF OUR DADS WERE TO PAY ZAKAT ON OUR BEHALF

AND WE ARE A DAY AHEAD OF THEM. IT WILL BE REGARDED AS ZAKAT IN THEIR OWN

CONTEXT WHILST IN THE US OR MALAYSIA IT WILL BE ALREADY EID. THE POINT

TO BE EMPHASIZE HERE IS THAT ISLAM GIVES ACCOMODATION FOR TIME

DIFFERENCES. I THINK WHAT MATTER MOST IS THEIR INTENTIONS, THE TIME AND THE

CONTEXT IN WHICH THEY PERFORM THEIR ZAKAT.

TO SOLVE THIS HURDDLE, IT IS PERMISSIBLE IN MALIK MAZHAB-SCHOOL OF

THOUGHT TO OFFER ZAKAT F. TWO DAYS AHEAD OF EIDUL FITR. SO ARE THE OTHER

SCHOOL OF THOUGHTS. WE CAN HAPPILY GO ON INFORMING OUR BELOVED PARENTS TO

PAY THEIR DUES EARLIER IN ORDER TO PREVENT THIS PROBLEM FROM OCCURING.



FINALLY, WE CAN NOT ALWAYS RELY ON OUR PARENTS AT HOME TO BE PAYING ON

OUR BEHALF. IN CASE THEY FORGET TO MENTION OUR NAMES AMONG THE TENS OF

CHILDREN AND WE ARE ALREADY ELIGIBLE BACHELORS, THEY WILL NOT BE HELD

RESPONSIBLE IN THE EYES OF ALLAH. WE BETTER NOT TAKE THE RISK AT ALL. WE

MUST NOT SEE ZAKATUL FITR AS A BURDEN BUT A MECHANISM THROUGH WHICH WE CAN

ACHIEVE SOCIAL SOLIDARITY AND GOOD COMMUNITY RELATIONS.

BUBA, WITH THIS I END MY NOTE. I HOPE MY MESSAGE IS UNDERSTOOD AT THIS

STAGE.

THANKS FOR READING.

SANUSI TURAY.





------------------------------



Thank you very much Momodo for having presented the National Assembly

elections result. Your presentation of the results is indeed very important

to know the polls of each candidate



Thanks

Alhagi





----------------------------------------------------------------------------

--





Gambia-l,

The National Assembly elections are now history but here are the

number of votes each candidate had.





Banjul Administrative Area

**************************



Banjul Central

------------------

Christian Samuel Davies UDP 967

Pa Sallah Jeng IND(Independent) 860

Ahmed Jeggan Loum PDOIS 356

Musa Sinyan APRC 2201



Banjul North

----------------

Ebou Ndow UDP 1491

Sheikh Omar Njie APRC 1834



Banjul South

-----------------

David Jones APRC 2011

Pa Babou Seedy Njie UDP 1479



Kanifing Administrative Area

*************************



Bakau

--------

Demba Sanneh Bojang UDP 5320

Saihou Sanyang APRC 3727



Serrekunda East

-------------------

Fabakary Tombong Jatta APRC 9575

Bakary M.S.A. Manneh UDP 8067

Halifa Sallah PDOIS 8529



Serrekunda West

--------------------

Adama Bah PDOIS 2347

Gibou Momodou Jagne UDP 6701

Sulayman Joof APRC 10313



Brikama Administrative Area

*************************

Foni Kansala

-----------------

Kawsu L. Gibba AFRC 3009

Momodou L Nyassi UDP 256



Kombo Central

--------------------

Abdou Badjie APRC 8045

Wassa Janneh UDP 6928

Ousman G A Kebbeh PDOIS 735



Kombo East

----------------

Pa Saikou Kujabi UDP 3636

Kebba M Touray APRC 5009



Kombo North

------------------

Seedy .S. Ceesay PDOIS 1243

Yusupha F.A. Cham UDP 8279

Musa Suso APRC 13866



Kombo South

------------------

Kebba Barrow UDP 4 962

Yusupha K Sanyang NRP 479

Paul Mendy APRC 7888



Kerewan Administrative Area

************************



Central Baddibu

---------------------

Janko Fatou Jaiteh APRC 2298

Abou Karamba Kassama UDP 3192



Illiassa

---------

Sainey Kebba Jadama UDP 4599

Araabo Ansu Kanyi APRC 5362



Jokadu

---------

Amadou Khan APRC 2878

Baba Abu Khan UDP 1869



Lower Baddibu

-------------------

Manjanko Saamsusa UDP 2576

Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh APRC 2931



Lower Niumi

-----------------

Jain Coli Fye APRC 8878

Musa Malang Sonko UDP 1875



Sabach Sanjal

-----------------

Kebba Land Camara APRC 4720

Yankuba Solly Camara UDP 2791



Upper Niumi

----------------

Ousman Jallow APRC 4617

Ebrima Kanjura Sonko UDP 2251



Mansakonko Administrative Area

****************************



Jarra Central

---------------

Momodou Lamin Ceesay UDP 681

Alkali Jallow IND 947

Phoday Lang Sarr APRC 1202



Jarra East

------------

Ebou Ceesay PDOIS 216

Ousman Lang Sama Dabo APRC 1654

Seedy Amang Kanyi UDP 2336



Jarra West

--------------

Baba Jobe APRC 2981

Kemeseng M. Jammeh UDP 3224

Lamin Manneh PDOIS 124



Kiang Central

----------------

Babading K.K. Daffeh UDP 1104

Demba Jobarteh APRC 755

Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe NRP 1147



Kiang East

------------

Buba Samura UDP 1412

Ansumana Sanneh APRC 1377



Kiang West

--------------

Sulayman Darboe PDOIS 534

Omar Kebba Mass UDP 3405

Menata Njie APRC 1323



Janjanbureh Administrative Area

**************************



Janjanbureh

---------------

Daddy Kaba Dampha APRC 524

Foday Jibang Manka UDP 405



Lower Fulladu West

------------------------

Saikou Foday Njie APRC 4805

Ebrima Hurana Jobarteh PDOIS 628

Dawda Malang Fanta Sama UDP 3748



Lower Saloum

-----------------

Ebou Faal UDP 447

Abdou Mamsamba Njie NRP 1499

Fafa Touray APRC 3134



Niamina Dankunku

-----------------------

Jaye Jallow PDOIS 672

Sanna Jallow APRC 1451



Niamina West

------------------

Lamin Wollow Samba Jallow IND 1608

Baboucarr Sonko APRC 1161



Niani

-----------

Ousman Janko PDOIS 190

Buray Alpha Jowoh NRP 749

Kebba Baboucarr Sabally APRC 2225

Almamy Aboubaker Touray UDP 2730



Nianija

--------

Dawda Bah APRC 1476

Essa Bah IND 47



Sami

-------

Idrissa Samba Sallah APRC 3045

Sheriff Sawaneh UDP 2327

Essa Wally PDOIS 293



Upper Fulladu West

-------------------------

Churchill Falai Bandeh APRC 6046

Tijan Babou Ramou Njie PDOIS 666

Amadou Sanneh UDP 3878



Upper Saloum

-----------------

Hamat Ngai Kuma Bah NRP 2765

Sainey Mbye APRC 2157



Basse Administrative Area

***********************



Basse

-------

Momodou Sellu Bah APRC 5072

Ibrahima K. Kejera PDOIS 511

Sisia K. L. Sagnia UDP 3637



Jimara

---------

Saihou Mballow UDP 4452

Kanimang Sanneh APRC 4599



Kantora

----------

Omar Baru Camara APRC 3792

Hassan Jallow IND 5534



Sandu

-----------

Pa Ousman Drammeh IND 2911

Lamin Giana PDOIS 373

Abdoulie Kanaagi Jawla APRC 3210



Tumana

----------

Netty Baldeh APRC 4950

Saikuba Ceesay PDOIS 1356

Mbemba M Tambedou UDP 2515



Wulli

--------

Alhamdiou A K Conteh UDP 1098

Mamadi Karlo Jabai APRC 4641

Sidia Jatta PDOIS 5499







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 11:14:51 +-100

From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <

To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Africa- Health

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

<Picture: Panafrican News Agency>



News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports | =

Africa Press Review=20





Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =

rights reserved.=20

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =

=20







20 Jan 97 - Africa-Health







African Adolescent Early Births Raise Concern







>From Peter Masebu; PANA Staff Correspondent







ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (PANA) - Recent television footage of Rwandan =

refugees returning from Zaire or Tanzania had one thing in common -- =

they showed that virtually all women in procreation age had babies.=20



The most visible of these were weary-looking and sick teenage girls, =

struggling with babies imposed on them through uncontrolled or forced =

sex, as they lived in sprawling refugee camps in the two countries of =

exile.=20



The situation is so critical that the issue of adolescent health needs =

of African displaced and refugee populations, estimated at around eight =

million, features prominently on the agenda of the ongoing forum on =

African Adolescent Reproductive Health, which began Monday and ends =

Friday.=20



However, even without the ever-increasing African conflicts, the =

continent's reproductive health situation was already on a dangerous =

trend.=20



This trend is what prompted the United Nations Fund for Population =

Activities and the Washington-based Centre for Development and =

Population Activities (CEDPA) to call a forum for more than 300 decision =

makers, reproductive health experts and youth in the Ethiopian capital.=20



According to the meeting organisers, Sub-Saharan Africa, where more than =

50 percent or more of young women give birth before the age of 20, "has =

the world's highest rate of child bearing."=20



They said, in documents circulated here, that the risk of girls in the =

10-14 age bracket dying from pregnancy-related causes "may be five times =

higher than in their early twenties."=20



Besides the fact that a child born to an adolescent mother in =

Sub-Saharan Africa is more likely to die in infancy, the forum's =

convenors are worried by the high prevalence of sexually transmitted =

diseases, including HIV/AIDS, among unmarried, sexually active =

adolescents "with multiple partners."=20



One of the forum's documents estimates that 67 percent of AIDS cases and =

80-90 cases of HIV infections in children are in Sub-Saharan Africa. =

Some 40 million people are expected to live with the AIDS-causing virus =

worldwide within three years.=20



CEDPA president, Mrs. Peggy Curlin, told PANA that she expected less =

speeches but frank discussions and suggests on how to go about =

addressing the issue of adolescent reproductive health.=20



"I hope this will be a different meeting from previous other =

conferences," she said, adding that the working groups that have been =

established would identify gaps in current adolescent health programmes =

so as to bridge them.=20



Unlike previous meetings where bureaucrats and experts had a say in =

everything to do with reproductive health, young people have this time =

been invited as co-facilitators of working group meetings.=20



A variety of other participants, including reproductive health programme =

managers, service providers, religious leaders, legal experts and donors =

are also attending the Addis Ababa forum.=20



The involvement of donors is important in that, pressed with poverty and =

structural adjustment programmes, African states have tended to relegate =

issues like reproductive health.=20



Consequently, they end up with annual population growth which outstrip =

that of the economy.=20



A number of participants have indicated in separate interviews that they =

hoped the current forum, on preparing African youth for the next =

millennium, would be the watershed to greater sensitivity by =

governments, donors and other actors towards reproductive health issues. =





However, reproductive health matters can only be addressed properly if =

there is peace within African states.=20



Without peace, the world will continue to see teenagers struggling with =

unwanted babies -- as is currently happening in Africa's Great Lakes =

region.=20

------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 19:19:29 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambian Politics

Message-ID: <

Gambia-l,



Any news about the new Cabinet? Does the vice presidency have the

minimum age requirement clause of 30 years? If so, will the incumbent

be asked to step down in line with the Constitution? Now that the

new parliament is in place and the Constitution in force, are the

AFPRC decrees still effective?



Another important question: Will the new parliament enact into law a

maximum 2-term limit on the presidency--an provision the Constitutional

Review Commision claimed was omitted from the draft constitution?



My own comments later!



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 11:27:48 +0100

From: "tgr" <

To: <

Subject: Re: ZAKATUL FITR

Message-ID: <

No offence, but somebody should perhaps tell this gentleman about the "Caps

Lock" function?!

Tosh Grotnes.



----------

> From: Senessie Turay <



> ASSALAMU ALAIKUM.

>

> ZAKATUL FITR IS AN OBLIGATORY ACT UPON ANY MATURED AND ABLE MUSLIM ON THE



> EVE OF EIDUL FITR. IT IS A CHARITY TO BE GIVEN TO THE POOR RIGHT FROM THE



> SUN

> SET ON THE LAST DAY OF RAMDAN TILL THE NEXT MORNING BEFORE THE EID PRAYER



> IS BEING SAID. OFFERING ZAKATUL FITR AFTER PRAYER IS CONSID...........



> THANKS FOR READING.

> SANUSI TURAY.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 11:46:14 GMT+100

From:

To:

Subject: RE: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Message-ID: <



Thank you very much for giving us the result of the national Assembly

Electikons.



Thank you very much



Jainum Jatta



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 09:26:51 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Forwarded: Proj DIRs/Interns/Volntrs [AFRICA][BRAZIL] -summer (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Forwarded message:

>From

From: Paul Desanker <

Subject: PlzPOST> Proj DIRs/Interns/Volntrs [AFRICA][BRAZIL] -summer (fwd)

To: forestry-l@mtu.edu, ffrstaff@mtu.edu

Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 08:51:55 -0500 (EST)



==========================================================================

(IUN) Inter-University Network / University Services-Internships & Careers

==========================================================================

International Programs

Americans, Canadians, etc.







RE: Non-Profit Organizations

Summer PROJECT DIRECTORS/INTERNS/VOLUNTEERS

Approaching Deadlines



Human Rights and Humanitarian Multi-disciplinary Projects





To: List Owner/Mgr





Please post/forward/share this information. Likely to be of interest

to the List and to a cross-section of persons seeking meaningful,

"different" summer experiences.



Deadlines/cut offs are but a few weeks away.



Thanks in advance





___________________________________________________________________







Subject: ANNOUNCE>ProjDIR/Volun/Intern Positions [AFRICA][BRAZIL]

Message-Id: <

"American Educational Research Association List (AERA)"

Comments: ********************************************************

Newsgroups: bit.listserv.aera (additional opptys found here)







Application deadlines are approaching for the following summer jobs,

internships, and volunteer positions.





CAREER OPPTYS



1. AfriCare



.......................................................................



SUMMER INTERNSHIPS/VOLUNTEER PROJECTS



2. Operation Crossroads: Global Volunteers/Interns/Project DIRECTORS

-> ONLINE applications now available for

Proj DIRs & Interns [Africa/Brazil]



Aimed at involving North Americans (and others) in sustainable

development efforts in Africa and Brazil, while

helping local communities to help themselves



Academic Credit



*highlights below*



=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-





1. A F R I C A R E -



Recruits for a variety of positions in non-profit

work. BA/BS, 3 years experience, language proficiency, job

specific. Contact:



Director of Management Services,

AFRICARE,

440 R Street, NW

Washington, D.C. 20001



(202) 462-3641.



.......................................................................





2. O P E R A T I O N C R O S S R O A D S [AFRICA][BRAZIL]



Global Volunteers/Interns/Project Directors





Crossroads offers an opportunity to do summer work and participate in

multi-disciplinary grassroots projects that Africans and Brazilians

in rural & urban communities deem valuable. 20 - 25 projects are being

organized; plans are for 150 - 200 volunteers/interns and 15 - 20

Project Directors.



Crossroads recently announced that ONLINE applications (due over next few

weeks) are available for Project Directors/Leaders (26 yrs and over with

experience) & for Volunteers/Interns (college age & up; ALL are welcome)



C R E D I T : Students generally arrange with their campuses to receive

academic credit (typically 7 to 15 units) for their summer internship

experience. The Program starts with a several-day Training Orientation

in NYC in early July; Volunteers return to the US in mid-August.



P r o j e c t D i r e c t o r / L e a d e r applicants must include

a brief paragraph on their background & interests to receive application



Crossroads helps Volunteers/Interns raise funds for the

summer; EARLY application is a MUST





====================================================================

MULTI-DISCIPLINARY PROJECTS / RESEARCH / WORK CAMPS / FIELD STUDY

___________________________________________________________________



Ecology & Environment. Traditional Medicine. Oral History.

Folklore. Primary Care. Archaeology. Anthropology. Reforestation.

Media. <<ROOTS>> Distance Learning. Art. Ethnomusicology. Public

Health. Construction Wildlife. HUMAN RIGHTS. Computer Literacy.

Agric/Farming. Nursing. Teaching/Tutoring. Business Dev.

African/Brazilian Language Study. Youth Programs. Recreation.

Traditional Religion. Anthropology. Dance. RURAL SOCIOLOGY



*******************************************************************

Including public health campaigns addressing Female Circumcision /

Genital Mutilation [FGM] carried out with sensitivity for local

customs and practices



C O U N T R I E S: Botswana, The Gambia, Ghana, Eritrea, Ivory Coast,

Kenya, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia,

Guinea Bissau, Ethiopia, Malawi, Mali, Benin

and Brazil (in South America)

_______________________________



Operation Crossroads is a non-profit 501(3)(C) organization

Credited by JF Kennedy for inspiring the "birth" of the Peace Corps

Celebrating 40 yrs of service and contribution by 10,000 Volunteers



"Good ideas without action don't accomplish much"



-----------------------



(IUN) Inter-University Netowrk

University Services-Internships & Careers

USIC@hotmail.com



Note: Please post/disseminate









Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 23:49:02 +0100

This is Asbj=F8rn, just to say that joining this BANTABA is a fantastic

source of information and point of views for me. Thanks to all of you.

Right now it=B4s 11.30 p.m. and I=B4m sitting reading and writing since =

6.=20

I was linked on january the 5th, and since then a broad stream of

"letters" are on my screen every day I come to office, and it=B4s hard =

to

find the time to read all of it, nor to put my comments into it.=20

Reserve also keeps me from this forum, because I=B4m an outsider, white,

not frequent guest in your country, not well-read in african society,

politics as general or gambian issues specially. But I will try and see

what happens. You can allways ignore it because I=B4m a representative =

of

that "west", which I know some of you, -even living in it-, love to

hate. The written words sometimes is read otherwise, than is was ment,

when put on the paper. And slight differences are not seen. A

communication model says, that app. 55 % of the message given, comes

from the body-language, and that is not yet possible to transfer here.

If I should find more excuses, it could be, that I don=B4t master =

english

or other foreign languages.=20

Without knowing so, I think that one sentence written by Mr. T. Saidy,

when he forwarded the result of the Gambian elections, maybe was

misunderstood by some of you. I felt that there were some of you, who

reacted drawing the gun instantanious and shot him. Some of us has this

political reflex, when we believe that our opponent has not shown up

political correctness.

But thanks to that, I has got so many comments on the political

situation, and the tribal issue, the Gambian history, as never befor.

Many of my gambian friends belong to different tribes. But it is very

seldom I hear them say anything about it, and as a foreigner I=B4m not

aware the differenties, only by language, and that one is obvious.

After parliament-elections in Denmark, when finishing counting the seats

of every party, forming the government, we also try to see if all

"corners of the country" are in some way "represented". Are there

persons from the countryside, small villages, bigger towns and the big

cities ? Do we find young people, middle age and elderly people among

the elected ? How many of the parliamentarians have a workingclass-,

farmers-, commercial-, industrial- or other background ? How many are

low educated, and how many with an academic degree. How many women

compared to men.=20

That does not mean that we think that they are or should be elected of

these reasons. Idealistic they are elected because of the ideas, the=20

politics they stand for. And I think that is the same in The Gambia,

which all your different comments confirm. But when a person join a

party or stand up for election, he/she is exactly like anyone of us, not

"neutral" so to say. We become that person we are, from the way we are

braught up, the social influence, what we learn both from studies, but

also from life. Our choice of political party or platform, comes from a

wish or belief of what is right. Who and what will I fight for ? And

that does not come out of the blue sky. It=B4s little by little put

together inside you, based on the above mentionned. And the personality

is also different. Some is quiet, steady, confident, feel comfortable

when daily life is all in order or secured. And others are ready to take

the risc of new ideas, are impatient if they do the same day out and day

in, they want new things to happen all the time.=20

Some people says: "What are we going to do? "We must produce, achieve

results etc" "Don=B4t waste time on education-do like me, and you will =

se

the results. I=B4m an expert in my field, and it comes only from hard

work."=20

Others say. "How shall these things be done" "We must have structure,

order, regulations, else things will fall " And then again others will

say "Who should do this" They are interested in persons, social

behavior.=20

We feel in Denmark, that there are few women in politics, there are lack

of young people aged 18-30, and people from business-and industry are

missing in parliament. We have very few low-educated persons, and only

2-3 artists there. Many politicians in Denmark come directly out of the

universities. They had never tried real life. But that doesn=B4t mean =

that

you , when you are inside the poll-room think of that. "I must vote on

the only young candidate to make the Parliament more balanced" No, I

vote for him, if I beleive in what he is saying to do. Maybe his

campaign was turned to young people at his own age. That is OK to me. He

will se the political question from his platform, with his background,

and maybe because he is young he sees something in that matter, which

his elderly party-fellow does not. It=B4s the same for local

community-elections. If an emmigrant, an african, asian or person from

Turkey stands for a seat, I believe, that even without playing the

racial/etnic/tribal card, many countrymen has sympathies for him. But

they are not voting only because his is an african, they also try to

listen to his "programme".

And I=B4m sure that after noticed who can form a government, what will =

be

the politic-headlines and programmes for the next period, many danes

inside also feel that they are satisfied when a farmer stands up in

parliament even his is a political opponent. Right now the most popular

minister i Denmark is a total unknown social democrat, who the Prime

Minister put into the Ministry of agriculture and fisheries 2=BD year

ago. Before he was a postman in the "dark countryside". Even deep-blue

conservatives respect him. And the ordinary danes feel it=B4s fantastic

that this man with only 7 years in school can handle one of the most

sensitive ministries in Denmark, and also balance our big problems to

EU. It=B4s some kind of identification. Not that because he is from the

countryside, I=B4m supporting him, or agree on all he says or stands =

for,

but we who are hard working, not having the best jobs, feels that "his

is one of us", "he will see the political agenda from a platform like my

own".

And when a woman succeed I know from some of my friends, that there are

women who are proud and finds its good. But because you are a women you

don=B4t agree on all the female politician says, and you should not play

the card "Women vote for me", that is no longer political accepted in

Denmark. It had some sympathy some years back.

But you can not because you become a politician hinder people to

identify with you. If they know you are from a specific tribe, they

unconscious maybe to a certain point, feel sympathy for you, listen more

to you than your opponent, if they themselves belong to the same tribe.

But it=B4s not a "law" or "rule". It could be the same on religion. If I

know that the candidate has the same faith in God as I have myself, I

have sympathy for him because when it comes to questions on etics in

some legislation, I think that this man will take the same position in

the question as me, because we are braught up on the same religious

background.

And politics is not allways a question on analysis, ideology,

"presenting the right "bible"", but many times it=B4s mostly feelings,

sentiments: "I like that man, I believe in him", more than I=B4m sure =

that

his calculations on the future state-budget is correct. In Denmark we

nearly never see a politician who "play the social/etnic/tribal card" so

to say. It is not political correct to stand up and say. "You farmers

vote for me, because I=B4m a farmer myself". But the man has a lot of

sympathy amongst the farmers before he even opens his mouth, telling

what he will do. Some years ago we had a social democrat as Prime

Minister, who came from the lowest working class, from that union, and a

lot of working class people voted for him, and not for the social

democrats programme. Today the prime Minister, also a social democrate,

but with an akademic degree, have great , great problems to appeal to

the traditional voters for socialdemocrates. The working class people

can not identify themselves with him. They don=B4t trust in him.=20

Now I come back to my opening. I think that after recognized that APRC

got 33 seats, UPD 7, NRP 2, PDOIS 1 and 2 were captured by "socalled"

(I don=B4t beleive one can be political independant ) independent

candidates, Mr. T. Saidy just made such an overweiw comment, that he was

glad to see see that all kind of people were represented among the total

parliament-members. I don=B4t think he wanted to "play the tribal card".

But then the discussion about the present governments results judged

upon the former. In Denmark it is very very rare, that we can have a

majority-government. After 1945 it has only happend twice, and the last

one lasted only 2 years. We have a tradition, that the Government has

from budget to budget, from law to law, from project to project, deal

and negotiate with the opposition. That=B4s why it=B4s sometimes not to =

see

the difference between a left-wing based social democrate government,

and a middle-oriented socialdemocratic one, or a middle-based right-wing

government.=20

Maybe it is easier in The Gambia to point out the difference between two

majority-governments, because they can rule accordingly to the

party-programme. So the differences should fall out more clearly.

To me it was interesting to stay in The Gambia in 1995, when the

corruption-cases ran in court. People were talking about it, and to me

they expressed their believe in this day of reckoning with the former

administration. As a new manager, leader, board of directors it is

allways good strategi to show up visible signs that "new times has to

come". From my job as an adviser on grass-root level in sports, I

sometimes has to advise a totally new elected board in the club, that if

they feel it is necessary to do something to get the members support

after a period of frustration, the best thing is to do something

visible, and something they feel good sentiments for. But the biggest

menace is, that you later on are taking in doing the same, or doing

nothing. That will cause big big backlash or setback.

I don=B4t believe it=B4s an easy job to take over in the Gambia, and =

such a

new government has to show up visible results immediately, so people can

see that it=B4s not talk and talk and talk, or promisses, but something

happens. It=B4s not up to me to judge your government, and we in the =

west

has no such right. So my comment will only be, the same as I told my

gambian friends, when it comes to politics: I go and watch. I know what

a bag of rice costs, and how many cups a good wife can get out of it. I

look for the daily life first. Is there emprovements for the families, I

pay visit. Next I look for the educational system, are there schools so

the children don=B4t have to go on two shifts, are there materials. Is =

it

possible to take an education, and use it inside the country. I=B4m =

also

looking on the infra -structure, communication, the health- and social

systems. There are many jobs in these sectors, that many gambians could

maybe have a job, earn a living. From my first visit in 1979 I went home

and told my friends, that The Gambia could be in the region, what

Denmark is in western Europe, the food-producing country. Animals,

dairy-products, fisheries, with energy produced on sun-cell, wind ect.

And because of all them high educated Gambians placed all ower the

world, I think that this small country could become leading in

develloping high-technology-based industry in west-africa (but people

who know about such things may correct me).

But all the time I know, that it is not fair to compare to where I come

from. Because I don=B4t go to the Gambia so often, I can see if it=B4s

better or worser, when I go. If some of my gambian friends ever join

into politics (and some of them might do) I have promissed to be their

conscience, keep telling them, what they said in the very loud

discussion I=B4ve been witness to over the past 17 years. I=B4m also =

aware

of the role I play myself, and my countrymen i Denmark, in Europe, in

the West. There is not much to applaud, when it comes to deal on

Africa-issues. That is another story, which we can take later. Now I

will stop with this very very long comment, find my car and ride to my

home. Thanks once again for letting me into this Bantaba.=20

Asbj=F8rn Nordam=20





Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 01:19:30 JST +900

Asbjorn,



What a well elaborated piece! Thank you for sharing such views with

us. Although some of us are sometimes too quick to brush aside

outside views, on the whole such comments are well placed and

pertinent. Let all members share their opinions with us on isuues that

may seem even 'too Gambian'. There is a lot to learn from one another.



Once again, thanks for shedding light on some salient issues.



Lamin Drammeh.



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 12:38:00 -0500 (EST)

Gambia-l,



I hope this is not a stale news, for I was away for the past ten days. I was

in The Gambia and I was unable to get access my email because I could not

find anyone with on America on Line.



The National Assembly was opened on Thursday, January 16, 1997. The Speaker

is Mr. Mustapha B. Wadda, and Deputy Speaker is Mrs Cecilia Cole, both are

nominated members of the National Assembly. The were both unanimously voted

in. The constitution allows the President to select four nominated members to

the National Assembly, and as such, the other two nominated members are Hameh

Kebbeh and Tamsir Jallow.



Mr. Aliue Ngum, former Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Finance and

Economic Affairs, is now the Secretary General. He is replaced By Mr. Yusupha

Kah as the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic

Affairs.



I am sure most of us are waiting for the Cabinet to be announced. It will be

announced very soon, and you will be the first to know.



Peace



Tombong Saidy





Date: 21 Jan 97 14:28:03 EST

Forwarding from LEONENET.



Thanks.



[ Paul Lauter <



As many of you will know, the biennial conference of the

Collegium for African American Research (CAAR) is coming up April 24-28

in Liverpool. Though primarily European-based, CAAR invites

partidcipation of scholars of African American culture, history, society

from other parts of the world.

Three requests:

First: For the conference I have been assembling a collection of

syllabi of courses on areas of African American studies. (A similar

collection, mainly of courses on African American literature, was compiled

for the last CAAR conference in Tenerife in 1995.) I have significant

numbers of syllabi for literature courses, but I do need syllabi for

courses in history, politics, social issues, and the like. These are

very useful for colleagues who do not have regular access to the internet

and other means of sharing such resources.

Please send syllabi to me via e-mail or by snail mail to Paul

Lauter, English Department, Trinity College, Hartford, CT 06106, USA.



Second, Ann Fitzgerald and I have been asked to help organize one

or more sessions on teaching African American studies. If you are

interested in participating in such a session, please write to us at the

same address. (Unfortunately, I have no knowledge of funding available

to defray travel expenses.)



Finally, I would appreciate it if people receiving this post and

subscribing to other relevant lists would forward this to such lists. I

think our outreach has been fairly modest so far.



For further information about the CAAR conference, please contact

Prof. Dr. Maria Diedrich, president of CAAR:

<diedri@uni-muenster.de>



Thanks much, paul lauter





Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 13:37:12 -0600 (CST)

If Yahya Jammeh of all persons can become a president of a country, in my view,

the make-up of his cabinet should not be surprising.It appears, in The Gambia

anybody can become anything....and I mean anything.....the system would operate

just fine..ceteris paribus.



Yahya Jammeh's Gambia is the classical case of the line "the end justify the

means".



I HOPE I'M WRONG....



MUSA BASSADI

VANDERBILT.



Asbj=F8rn Nordam wrote:

>=20

> This is Asbj=F8rn, just to say that joining this BANTABA is a fantastic

> source of information and point of views for me. Thanks to all of you.

> Right now it=B4s 11.30 p.m. and I=B4m sitting reading and writing since=

6.

> I was linked on january the 5th, and since then a broad stream of

> "letters" are on my screen every day I come to office, and it=B4s hard =

to

> find the time to read all of it, nor to put my comments into it.

> Reserve also keeps me from this forum, because I=B4m an outsider, white=

,

> not frequent guest in your country, not well-read in african society,

> politics as general or gambian issues specially. But I will try and see

> what happens. You can allways ignore it because I=B4m a representative =

of

> that "west", which I know some of you, -even living in it-, love to

> hate. The written words sometimes is read otherwise, than is was ment,

> when put on the paper. And slight differences are not seen. A

> communication model says, that app. 55 % of the message given, comes

> from the body-language, and that is not yet possible to transfer here.

> If I should find more excuses, it could be, that I don=B4t master engl=

ish

> or other foreign languages.

> Without knowing so, I think that one sentence written by Mr. T. Saidy,

> when he forwarded the result of the Gambian elections, maybe was

> misunderstood by some of you. I felt that there were some of you, who

> reacted drawing the gun instantanious and shot him. Some of us has this

> political reflex, when we believe that our opponent has not shown up

> political correctness.

> But thanks to that, I has got so many comments on the political

> situation, and the tribal issue, the Gambian history, as never befor.

> Many of my gambian friends belong to different tribes. But it is very

> seldom I hear them say anything about it, and as a foreigner I=B4m not

> aware the differenties, only by language, and that one is obvious.

> After parliament-elections in Denmark, when finishing counting the seat=

s

> of every party, forming the government, we also try to see if all

> "corners of the country" are in some way "represented". Are there

> persons from the countryside, small villages, bigger towns and the big

> cities ? Do we find young people, middle age and elderly people among

> the elected ? How many of the parliamentarians have a workingclass-,

> farmers-, commercial-, industrial- or other background ? How many are

> low educated, and how many with an academic degree. How many women

> compared to men.

> That does not mean that we think that they are or should be elected of

> these reasons. Idealistic they are elected because of the ideas, the

> politics they stand for. And I think that is the same in The Gambia,

> which all your different comments confirm. But when a person join a

> party or stand up for election, he/she is exactly like anyone of us, no=

t

> "neutral" so to say. We become that person we are, from the way we are

> braught up, the social influence, what we learn both from studies, but

> also from life. Our choice of political party or platform, comes from a

> wish or belief of what is right. Who and what will I fight for ? And

> that does not come out of the blue sky. It=B4s little by little put

> together inside you, based on the above mentionned. And the personality

> is also different. Some is quiet, steady, confident, feel comfortable

> when daily life is all in order or secured. And others are ready to tak=

e

> the risc of new ideas, are impatient if they do the same day out and da=

y

> in, they want new things to happen all the time.

> Some people says: "What are we going to do? "We must produce, achieve

> results etc" "Don=B4t waste time on education-do like me, and you will =

se

> the results. I=B4m an expert in my field, and it comes only from hard

> work."

> Others say. "How shall these things be done" "We must have structure,

> order, regulations, else things will fall " And then again others will

> say "Who should do this" They are interested in persons, social

> behavior.

> We feel in Denmark, that there are few women in politics, there are lac=

k

> of young people aged 18-30, and people from business-and industry are

> missing in parliament. We have very few low-educated persons, and only

> 2-3 artists there. Many politicians in Denmark come directly out of the

> universities. They had never tried real life. But that doesn=B4t mean t=

hat

> you , when you are inside the poll-room think of that. "I must vote on

> the only young candidate to make the Parliament more balanced" No, I

> vote for him, if I beleive in what he is saying to do. Maybe his

> campaign was turned to young people at his own age. That is OK to me. H=

e

> will se the political question from his platform, with his background,

> and maybe because he is young he sees something in that matter, which

> his elderly party-fellow does not. It=B4s the same for local

> community-elections. If an emmigrant, an african, asian or person from

> Turkey stands for a seat, I believe, that even without playing the

> racial/etnic/tribal card, many countrymen has sympathies for him. But

> they are not voting only because his is an african, they also try to

> listen to his "programme".

> And I=B4m sure that after noticed who can form a government, what will =

be

> the politic-headlines and programmes for the next period, many danes

> inside also feel that they are satisfied when a farmer stands up in

> parliament even his is a political opponent. Right now the most popula=

r

> minister i Denmark is a total unknown social democrat, who the Prime

> Minister put into the Ministry of agriculture and fisheries 2=BD year

> ago. Before he was a postman in the "dark countryside". Even deep-blue

> conservatives respect him. And the ordinary danes feel it=B4s fantastic

> that this man with only 7 years in school can handle one of the most

> sensitive ministries in Denmark, and also balance our big problems to

> EU. It=B4s some kind of identification. Not that because he is from the

> countryside, I=B4m supporting him, or agree on all he says or stands fo=

r,

> but we who are hard working, not having the best jobs, feels that "his

> is one of us", "he will see the political agenda from a platform like m=

y

> own".

> And when a woman succeed I know from some of my friends, that there ar=

e

> women who are proud and finds its good. But because you are a women you

> don=B4t agree on all the female politician says, and you should not pla=

y

> the card "Women vote for me", that is no longer political accepted in

> Denmark. It had some sympathy some years back.

> But you can not because you become a politician hinder people to

> identify with you. If they know you are from a specific tribe, they

> unconscious maybe to a certain point, feel sympathy for you, listen mor=

e

> to you than your opponent, if they themselves belong to the same tribe.

> But it=B4s not a "law" or "rule". It could be the same on religion. If =

I

> know that the candidate has the same faith in God as I have myself, I

> have sympathy for him because when it comes to questions on etics in

> some legislation, I think that this man will take the same position in

> the question as me, because we are braught up on the same religious

> background.

> And politics is not allways a question on analysis, ideology,

> "presenting the right "bible"", but many times it=B4s mostly feelings,

> sentiments: "I like that man, I believe in him", more than I=B4m sure t=

hat

> his calculations on the future state-budget is correct. In Denmark we

> nearly never see a politician who "play the social/etnic/tribal card" s=

o

> to say. It is not political correct to stand up and say. "You farmers

> vote for me, because I=B4m a farmer myself". But the man has a lot of

> sympathy amongst the farmers before he even opens his mouth, telling

> what he will do. Some years ago we had a social democrat as Prime

> Minister, who came from the lowest working class, from that union, and =

a

> lot of working class people voted for him, and not for the social

> democrats programme. Today the prime Minister, also a social democrate,

> but with an akademic degree, have great , great problems to appeal to

> the traditional voters for socialdemocrates. The working class people

> can not identify themselves with him. They don=B4t trust in him.

> Now I come back to my opening. I think that after recognized that APRC

> got 33 seats, UPD 7, NRP 2, PDOIS 1 and 2 were captured by "socalled"

> (I don=B4t beleive one can be political independant ) independent

> candidates, Mr. T. Saidy just made such an overweiw comment, that he wa=

s

> glad to see see that all kind of people were represented among the tota=

l

> parliament-members. I don=B4t think he wanted to "play the tribal card".

> But then the discussion about the present governments results judged

> upon the former. In Denmark it is very very rare, that we can have a

> majority-government. After 1945 it has only happend twice, and the last

> one lasted only 2 years. We have a tradition, that the Government has

> from budget to budget, from law to law, from project to project, deal

> and negotiate with the opposition. That=B4s why it=B4s sometimes not to=

see

> the difference between a left-wing based social democrate government,

> and a middle-oriented socialdemocratic one, or a middle-based right-win=

g

> government.

> Maybe it is easier in The Gambia to point out the difference between tw=

o

> majority-governments, because they can rule accordingly to the

> party-programme. So the differences should fall out more clearly.

> To me it was interesting to stay in The Gambia in 1995, when the

> corruption-cases ran in court. People were talking about it, and to me

> they expressed their believe in this day of reckoning with the former

> administration. As a new manager, leader, board of directors it is

> allways good strategi to show up visible signs that "new times has to

> come". From my job as an adviser on grass-root level in sports, I

> sometimes has to advise a totally new elected board in the club, that i=

f

> they feel it is necessary to do something to get the members support

> after a period of frustration, the best thing is to do something

> visible, and something they feel good sentiments for. But the biggest

> menace is, that you later on are taking in doing the same, or doing

> nothing. That will cause big big backlash or setback.

> I don=B4t believe it=B4s an easy job to take over in the Gambia, and su=

ch a

> new government has to show up visible results immediately, so people ca=

n

> see that it=B4s not talk and talk and talk, or promisses, but something

> happens. It=B4s not up to me to judge your government, and we in the we=

st

> has no such right. So my comment will only be, the same as I told my

> gambian friends, when it comes to politics: I go and watch. I know what

> a bag of rice costs, and how many cups a good wife can get out of it. I

> look for the daily life first. Is there emprovements for the families, =

I

> pay visit. Next I look for the educational system, are there schools so

> the children don=B4t have to go on two shifts, are there materials. Is =

it

> possible to take an education, and use it inside the country. I=B4m al=

so

> looking on the infra -structure, communication, the health- and social

> systems. There are many jobs in these sectors, that many gambians could

> maybe have a job, earn a living. From my first visit in 1979 I went hom=

e

> and told my friends, that The Gambia could be in the region, what

> Denmark is in western Europe, the food-producing country. Animals,

> dairy-products, fisheries, with energy produced on sun-cell, wind ect.

> And because of all them high educated Gambians placed all ower the

> world, I think that this small country could become leading in

> develloping high-technology-based industry in west-africa (but people

> who know about such things may correct me).

> But all the time I know, that it is not fair to compare to where I come

> from. Because I don=B4t go to the Gambia so often, I can see if it=B4s

> better or worser, when I go. If some of my gambian friends ever join

> into politics (and some of them might do) I have promissed to be their

> conscience, keep telling them, what they said in the very loud

> discussion I=B4ve been witness to over the past 17 years. I=B4m also aw=

are

> of the role I play myself, and my countrymen i Denmark, in Europe, in

> the West. There is not much to applaud, when it comes to deal on

> Africa-issues. That is another story, which we can take later. Now I

> will stop with this very very long comment, find my car and ride to my

> home. Thanks once again for letting me into this Bantaba.

> Asbj=F8rn Nordam





Asbjorn!!

Well,I almost always have something to add to commentaries of this

nature,but ,quite frankly, I am lost for words this time around!!

so,instead of trying to add anything to it,I would rather print this

piece and try to read it again at work tomorrow.



So,My very good friend,thanks for such a clear and sophisticated

commentary on the political situation in the Gambia.Its always very

refreshing and instructive to listen to such intelligent neutral voices

like yourself.And keep up the good work down there!!



Regards Bassss!!=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 14:49:23 -0500

Managers:



I'd like you to subscribe my sister Fatou N'Jie to the newsgroup. Her

e-mail address is



----------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Associate

Dept. of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

The Ohio State University

590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus OH 43210

<

-----------------------------





Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 12:33:53 -0800 (PST)

Gambia-lers,



Gonna be out of grad. school soon? Here is something you may want to

consider while looking for a permanent/better paying job...most of

these jobs end up being filled by Africans instead of the African

Americans they are meant for. They are busy "with their mind on their

money and their money on their mind"..no diggity!!



Good luck.



Madiba.

***********************************************************************



>Offering 2 postdoctoral fellowships for African American Scholars.

>The program application deadline is Jan. 31 1997, and applications from

>all disciplines can be submitted. The program features:



>$34,000 - $36,000 stipend depending on experience;

>$3,000 for travel or research related expenses;

>fringe benefits



>Applicants must be African American citizens or permanent aliens and

>they must have received the Ph.D. degree from an accredited university

>by July 1, 1997. The tenure of the program begins August 15, 1997 and

>the awards can be for 1 or 2 years.



>For more information email may be sent to

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



>I am an engineering faculty at Maryland and would be willing to

>consider supporting applicants who wish to work in fiber optic

>technologies such as fiber optic lasers, fiber optic sensor systems,

>or life-cycle assessment and reliability of fiber optic components. I

>also have been active in investigation of gender based cognitive

>differences hat influence learning and peer evaluation in an

>engineering environment.



>Anyone who is interested in these areas is welcome to contact me by

>e-mail and also I invite you to take a look at my website for a quick

>review of my work. Keep in mind that the site is under construction



>Patricia Mead

>ashaki@glue.umd.edu

>http://www.glue.umd.edu/~ashaki

Date: Tue, 21 Jan 97 15:15:59 -0600

>> They are busy "with their mind on their

>> money and their money on their mind"..no diggity!!



The following is an excerpt from the introduction to gambia-l that was sent to

me when I joined the list:



"Subscribers will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and

responsible tone in the contributions they send to the list... Further,

slandering and libelling of people will not be tolerated, and will result in

immediate and permanent loss of subscription."



Assuming this still applies, the above comment about African Americans,

whether meant in jest or not, is probably ill-advised. There are numerous

compelling reasons why gambia-l should not be seen as alienating to anyone...



With all due respect,

Francis



PS: Please don't take this personally. This is just advice for the benefit of

the list.









Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 13:34:52 -0800 (PST)

> From

> >> They are busy "with their mind on their

> >> money and their money on their mind"..no diggity!!

>

> The following is an excerpt from the introduction to gambia-l that was sent to

> me when I joined the list:

>

> "Subscribers will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and

> responsible tone in the contributions they send to the list... Further,

> slandering and libelling of people will not be tolerated, and will result in

> immediate and permanent loss of subscription."

>

> Assuming this still applies, the above comment about African Americans,

> whether meant in jest or not, is probably ill-advised. There are numerous

> compelling reasons why gambia-l should not be seen as alienating to anyone...

>

> With all due respect,

> Francis

>

> PS: Please don't take this personally. This is just advice for the benefit of

> the list.

Gambia-lers,



Now I know that when God created Man, he rationed sense of humor...or

may be I've got a bad taste.



The above quotations are common lines (especially the first) in

virtually all RAP songs..so I did not coin it and by the way, I don't

take anything personal especially for someone I don't know!!!



Respectfully,

Madiba.

My sentiments exactly. Francis your comment should be taken

personnally. I took Mr. Saidy comments personnally to the point that I

sent of copy only of the intern announcement (not the editorial comments)

to every African American scholar and student I know.



This one can't be taken as humorous. Mr. Saidy remember you have listers

from all ethnic groups from all over the world reading this information.

You as a scholar in your own right should know better than this.









On Tue, 21 Jan 1997, Francis Njie wrote:



>

> >> They are busy "with their mind on their

> >> money and their money on their mind"..no diggity!!

>

> The following is an excerpt from the introduction to gambia-l that was sent to

> me when I joined the list:

>

> "Subscribers will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and

> responsible tone in the contributions they send to the list... Further,

> slandering and libelling of people will not be tolerated, and will result in

> immediate and permanent loss of subscription."

>

> Assuming this still applies, the above comment about African Americans,

> whether meant in jest or not, is probably ill-advised. There are numerous

> compelling reasons why gambia-l should not be seen as alienating to anyone...

>

> With all due respect,

> Francis

>

> PS: Please don't take this personally. This is just advice for the benefit of

> the list.

>

>

>

>







Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 22:39:17 +0000

Date: Tue, 21 Jan 97 17:10:54 -0600

>> Gambia-lers,

>>

>> Gonna be out of grad. school soon? Here is something you may want to

>> consider while looking for a permanent/better paying job...most of

>> these jobs end up being filled by Africans instead of the African

>> Americans they are meant for. They are busy "with their mind on their

>> money and their money on their mind"..no diggity!!

>>

>> Good luck.



>> Madiba.





Madiba,



I've also heard the mentioned lyrics in at least one song. My advice did not

concern the lyrics per se. Given the context, the "humour" is really

potentially offensive sarcasm.



I'd imagine a good number of African Americans would be offended by the

suggestion that these post-doc positions are being filled by Africans because

African Americans are engaged in activities (whatever these happen to be) that

do not lead to their occupying these positions. The obvious conclusion one

would draw from the context is that African Americans are not academically

inclined-- As you stated, 'They are busy "with their mind on their money and

their money on their mind"... '



Whether there is any hint of truth in the suggestion or not, it is potentially

an alienating insult. And to the extent that the list's policy (as detailed in

the introduction I cited earlier) is not to alienate anyone, I believe the

statement in the given context should be seen as derogatory to the list's

interests.



Again, this is only advice for the benefit of the list.



With all due respect,

Francis





> From

> >> They are busy "with their mind on their

> >> money and their money on their mind"..no diggity!!

>

> The following is an excerpt from the introduction to gambia-l that was sent to

> me when I joined the list:

>

> "Subscribers will be expected, and required to maintain a mature, and

> responsible tone in the contributions they send to the list... Further,

> slandering and libelling of people will not be tolerated, and will result in

> immediate and permanent loss of subscription."

>

> Assuming this still applies, the above comment about African Americans,

> whether meant in jest or not, is probably ill-advised. There are numerous

> compelling reasons why gambia-l should not be seen as alienating to anyone...

>

> With all due respect,

> Francis

>

> PS: Please don't take this personally. This is just advice for the benefit of

> the list.

Gambia-lers,



Now I know that when God created Man, he rationed sense of humor...or

may be I've got a bad taste.



The above quotations are common lines (especially the first) in

virtually all RAP songs..so I did not coin it and by the way, I don't

take anything personal especially for someone I don't know!!!



Respectfully,

Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 14:01:55 -0800 (PST)

> My sentiments exactly. Francis your comment should be taken

> personnally. I took Mr. Saidy comments personnally to the point that I

> sent of copy only of the intern announcement (not the editorial comments)

> to every African American scholar and student I know.

>

> This one can't be taken as humorous. Mr. Saidy remember you have listers

> from all ethnic groups from all over the world reading this information.

> You as a scholar in your own right should know better than this.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Debbie,



I can understand how you feel since you took it as an insult to your

people...(I wish I thought about that before making those unfortunate

comments).



So I hereby apologize for the ill-advised comments..I don't have

anything against African Americans. I hope my apology will be accepted.



I'll be away on vacation for the next 4 - 5 weeks and will use some of

the time to reflect on the bad deeds I have committed including today's

inadvatent comments...I was raised to be respectful to the values of

other people.



I'll send you a personal apology...I'll be unsubscribing from the list

as soon as send this mail 'cause I'm getting ready to leave town.



God bless us all...



Respectfully,



Madiba.

Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 20:50:36 -0600

At 10:39 PM 01/21/97 +0000, you wrote:

>Gambia-l,

>Serigne Mamadou Ka , Greg Fegan and Fatou N'jie have all been added to

>the list and as a custom, we expect to have an introductions from

>them.

>Welcome to the Gambia-l , please send an introduction of your selves

>to the list and we look forward to your contributions.

>

>We are collecting names of those interested in subscribing to the Daily

>Observer On-line for US$10 per annum, so just let us know if you are

interested.

>

>Regards

>Momodou Camara

>

>

>



Hello to all friends of The Gambia.



My name is Greg Fegan and I and my spouse Kathie had the great pleasure of

living in The Gambia from 1992-1994 whilst working at the MRC in Fajara. We

lived in Bakua Sanchaba oppposite the road down to the fish processing unit.

I greatly enjoyed my time there and have many friends in Gambia whom I miss.



Presently I'm studying for a PhD in Epidemiology at Tulane University's

School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine here in New Orleans. I'll

shortly be taken my comprehensive exams and will then be looking for a

thesis project.



Best Wishes



Greg Fegan





Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 23:38:55 -0500 (EST)

Madiba, I am very dissapointed by the comments you made about African

Americans. Am very dissapointed to see a comment of this nature comming from

a living being. You should be ashame of your self , and you should get on

-line right now and apologize to all African Americans, and all the Gambia-l

members. This kind of attitude should will not be accepted here. Left to me

alone, you should be banned from this organization.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 21:02:48 -0800 (PST)

From: Latir Downes-Thomas <

To:

Subject: RE: Fwd: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <







> All members of the list should try and have a copy of WEST AFRICA magazine of

> January 20-26, 1997. This issue covers The Gambia, and both President Jammeh

> and Mr. Ousainou Darboe are interviewed .

>

> Peace

> Tombong

> ---------------------



I would also suggest that list members find the latest copies (Jan. 1997) of NEW AFRICAN magazine and FOCUS ON AFRICA, a BBC publication, where various articles and letters on the Gambia that may be of interest can be found.



Peace.



Lat







Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 06:41:15 +0000

Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 00:07:28 -0600 (CST)

I must admit that Gambia-l fell far short of my expectations before joining

the group back in september of last year. Quite frankly, we have lost a

momentous opportunity to deliberate effectively and exhaustively on matters

relating to our national development. We lost the opportunity because during the past six months or so, our country was at a cross road in search of it's

identity, during which time a well cordinated participation of a group like

Gambia-l in the national debate would have had a sway there. Unfortunately,

I believe we fail to make Gambia-l of all the good things it ought to be. The

attack on African Americans....an element of the black diaspora, is unwarranted,silly and repugnant ....Francis is right to condemn the statement in its

totality and so do I.

I know the author of this unfortunate piece, he used to be a friend and this

much I knew about him, that he is a very respectable and decend man (he used

to be )he might have made a poor judgment. Therefore, let us accept his apology

and move on.



Pushing this incident aside, there are some thorny issues facing our country

that if we join collectively as a group we could have solved, but allow

ourselves to be caught up on issues that are not pertinent or have no bearing

to the situation in Banjul. To give a few examples, Alpha Robinson about a

couple of months ago came up with a proposal and supported by me of the need

to advance the Swiss Gate debate further,the idea got dead on the out set.

Francis also made a similar proposal, the result was a mirror symmetry with

Alpha's.



The punch line of my argument is that, we could made some material gains with

...rather we could have made some material gains with this group if there were some order and cordination among ourselves. On a side note, those members

blaming Sir Dawda for doing nothing can now be appreciative for the fact

that he was able to maintain tranquility on a circuit far complicated than

Gambia-l. Folks, it's difficult to organise human beings and this experiment

holds true with a small sample of Gambia-l........no bad sentiments intended

for the remark.



Thank you for reading through,

MUSA B.

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 22:14:01 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Please! Please!!! Accept my apology. (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Forwarded message:

> From

> From: Madiba Saidy <

> Message-Id: <9701220556.AA12828@dalton>

> Subject: Please! Please!!! Accept my apology.

> To:

> Date: Tue, 21 Jan 97 21:56:59 PST

> Cc:

> X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.3 PL11]

>

> Hi Debbie,

>

> I can understand why you feel offended...I really didn't mean what most

> people will infer from those comments..This is extremely unfortunate on

> my part.

>

> Please accept my apology...I don't have anything against any individual

> African American or collectively as a people. History will teach us all

> that we are the same people, so I can't hate my people, now I know that

> I have a bad taste in humor.

>

> please, Please !! I know you are upset, but remember that we all need a

> second chance...I'm off to Australia over the weekend and I'll try by

> all means to have access to the info. highway to send another apology.

>

> I hope I did not ruin the rest of the week for you. I'll write again

> before I leave.

>

> Good night!

>

> Respecfully,

>

> Madiba.

>





Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 22:41:55 -0800 (PST)

Folks,



I just subscribed to the list inorder to apologize to everybody about

those unfortunate comments I made this morning..I tried sending one

earlier to no avail, but luckily Momodou Krubally called me from

Seattle and I sent him an apology for the entire list...he will post it

sometime tomorrow.



I am very ashamed of those comments..and I'm sure I've let a lot of

people down. I have a great deal of respect for all list members and so

does a lot of you..I hope this will continue to be the case.



Once again my apologies to everyone..M. B. Krubally will forward to the

list, an apology I tried posting earlier. I thought I'll enjoy the

Australian summer in a few days time, unfortunately this emberassing act

will certainly interfere with that.



This being the Holy month of Ramadan, I should know better not to upset

anybody.

I usually work late into the night, but I can't concentrate at all...so I

guess I'll just meditate and hope that I'll be forgiven..we all deserve a

second chance.



To the list administrators/owner, your intent is not the creation of a

forum for gender/ethnic bashing but rather one for issues pertaining to

the upliftment of our people...I know I've slipped from that direction

but promise that from now onwards I'll be more than careful about what I

write.



Respectfully,



Madiba.



Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 00:53:31 -0600 (CST)

FRIENDS,THE PARAGRAPH BEGINNING WITH....PUSHING THIS INCIDENT ASIDE ON

THE ABOVE MENTIONED SUBJECT IS ERRORNEOUS AND SIMPLY IGNORE IT. IT'S

HOTCH-POTCH.

IT'S VERY LATE NIGHT HERE IN NASHVILLE, FOR THOSE OF YOU AWAKE,

GOOD MORNING.



MUSA B.

VANDERBILT.



Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 04:29:38 -0500 (EST)

Message-ID: <



BANJUL, Jan 21 (Reuter) - Taiwanese Foreign Minister John Chang was visiting

Gambia on Tuesday and was due to hold talks with President Yahya Jammeh,

officials and diplomats said. They said Chang, who arrived in the West

African nation late on Monday, would meet Jammeh before leaving on Wednesday.

Gambia opted for ties with Taiwan in 1995 -- a year after Jammeh and fellow

army officers toppled civilian independence leader Sir Dawda Jawara,

alienating the tourist nation's traditional Western allies.



China suspended relations with Gambia. Chang has already visited South Africa

during his current African tour. President Nelson Mandela announced in

November that South Africa would scrap diplomatic recognition of Taiwan,

regarded by Beijing as a renegade province.

(c) Reuters Limited 1997

REUTER NEWS SERVICE



Source: AFP news agency, Paris, in French 2053 gmt 16 Jan 97

Excerpt from report by the French news agency AFP

Banjul, 16th January: Mustapha Wadda was today elected by legislators as

Speaker of the new Gambian National Assembly that resulted from the 2nd

January legislative elections, official sources announced in Banjul today.

Mr Wadda, who is one of the four legislators nominated by Gambian President

Yahya Jammeh in accordance with the constitution, was secretary at the

Presidency before his nomination.

The Gambian legislators also elected Mrs Cecilia Cole - also nominated as

legislator by President Jammeh - as Deputy Speaker of the National

Assembly...

(c) BBC Monitoring Summary of World Broadcasts.

AFRICA

BBC MONITORING SERVICE

BBC MONITORING SERVICE: AFRICA 18/1/97



Peace

Tombong



Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 11:00:21 +0100

Hi Members!



Madiba Saidy's remark on our brothers/sisters (African Americans) is

unacceptable in any civilized society. He accepts, regrets and apologizes

for this unspeakable statement (thanks to member's reactions) which some may

justify by the notion of "freedom of speech". Thanks to everyone for raising

an alarm on this. I regard all these condemnations yet, as supplements to

all my contributions attributed to tribalism and politics, something some

members get "sickened in the stomach"..... I believe that any problem should

be dealt with at the very instant it arises (as in this case - "...African

American...") to avoid it's escalation. So folks, talk about problems if

they exist. If anyone wants to run away from them by pretending they don't

exist, do so with your fullest conscience but please shut up rather than

mislead.



This brings me to my observation on ASBJ=D8RN NORDAM's well elaborated=

piece.

This too, I would sum up as a supplement to what I, so far, have been

advocating for a fruitful Gambian political structure where tribe, gender,

social-belonging and so forth plays absolutely no role. Thanks, ASBJ=D8RN.=

To

comment further on this (as seen from today's structure), it is unfortunate

that we have no women representatives (as far as I know) in the National

Assembly (a very unbalanced distribution). The reason, according to my

guess, is women are not very interested to get involved in politics at this

stage. This is a mere personal guess and should not be regarded as something

obvious. However, women enjoyed a very high percentage (ca. 40%) in the

AFPRC government's cabinet. This is comparable to even many "Western

democracies"-whatever it means. Let's hope that this trend will be

maintained by the forthcoming APRC government.



May I please appeal to all members to pardon and accept Madiba Saidy's

apology for the sake of a tolerant co-existence. I think he has got the

message quite clearly.



Peace!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai =20





Date: Mon, 22 Jan 1996 13:11:13 +0300

wrote:

>=20

> I must admit that Gambia-l fell far short of my expectations before joi=

ning

> the group back in september of last year. Quite frankly, we have lost a

> momentous opportunity to deliberate effectively and exhaustively on mat=

ters

> relating to our national development. We lost the opportunity because d=

uring the past six months or so, our country was at a cross road in se=

arch of it's

> identity, during which time a well cordinated participation of a group =

like

> Gambia-l in the national debate would have had a sway there. Unfortunat=

ely,

> I believe we fail to make Gambia-l of all the good things it ought to b=

e. The

> attack on African Americans....an element of the black diaspora, is unw=

arranted,silly and repugnant ....Francis is right to condemn the statemen=

t in its

> totality and so do I.

> I know the author of this unfortunate piece, he used to be a friend and=

this

> much I knew about him, that he is a very respectable and decend man (he=

used

> to be )he might have made a poor judgment. Therefore, let us accept his=

apology

> and move on.

>=20

> Pushing this incident aside, there are some thorny issues facing our co=

untry

> that if we join collectively as a group we could have solved, but allow

> ourselves to be caught up on issues that are not pertinent or have no b=

earing

> to the situation in Banjul. To give a few examples, Alpha Robinson abou=

t a

> couple of months ago came up with a proposal and supported by me of the=

need

> to advance the Swiss Gate debate further,the idea got dead on the out s=

et.

> Francis also made a similar proposal, the result was a mirror symmetry =

with

> Alpha's.

>=20

> The punch line of my argument is that, we could made some material gain=

s with

> ..rather we could have made some material gains with this group if ther=

e were some order and cordination among ourselves. On a side note, thos=

e members

> blaming Sir Dawda for doing nothing can now be appreciative for the fac=

t

> that he was able to maintain tranquility on a circuit far complicated t=

han

> Gambia-l. Folks, it's difficult to organise human beings and this exper=

iment

> holds true with a small sample of Gambia-l........no bad sentiments int=

ended

> for the remark.

>=20

> Thank you for reading through,

> MUSA B.

> VANDERBILT.





Musa!!

Perhaps we fall short of your expectations simply because most of us

are not hell-bent on hating the Buyam Boy simply because of his obscure

or humble origins;or because most of us are too good students of history

to realise that Mr.Jammeh's task of pulling our tiny nation into the

twenty-first century is made enormously complicated by the fact that his

predecessor,the Black English Knight from Barra-Jally,did nothing that

should count for anything,infrastructurally speaking;or because we

believe,like you,that the END does not justify the MEANS most of the

time,but,unlike you,we also believe that extraordinary circumstances

require extraordinay measures:If FaFa Jawara could usurp our democracy

and changed it into a virtual monarchy for three decades without showing

anything for it,what can be so wrong in usurping that virtual monarchy

and changing it into a civiliazed military and be able to show a lot for

it in just two short years!! These are just some of the reasons why we

fall short your expectations.We are very sorry that we could not live up

to your expectations,but there is very little we can do about it.



Regards Basssss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 12:47:39 +0000

Mr. Jawara,

I don't seem to understand your message very well. May I ask for

clarity please or am I not following well?



Peace and Unity

Bala





> Date: Tue, 21 Jan 1997 13:37:12 -0600 (CST)

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Re:NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA



> If Yahya Jammeh of all persons can become a president of a country, in my view,

> the make-up of his cabinet should not be surprising.It appears, in The Gambia

> anybody can become anything....and I mean anything.....the system would operate

> just fine..ceteris paribus.

>

> Yahya Jammeh's Gambia is the classical case of the line "the end justify the

> means".

>

> I HOPE I'M WRONG....

>

> MUSA BASSADI

> VANDERBILT.

>



Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 14:38:14 +0100

BASS!



May I borrow from you:

=20

"A BRILLIANT RESPONSE!! I CAN'T SAY IT BETTER MYSELF. KEEP THE GOOD

WORK"



Regards

::)))Abdou Oujimai





At 13:11 22.01.96 +0300, you wrote:

>

>>=20

>> I must admit that Gambia-l fell far short of my expectations before=

joining

>> the group back in september of last year. Quite frankly, we have lost a

>> momentous opportunity to deliberate effectively and exhaustively on=

matters

>> relating to our national development. We lost the opportunity because

during the past six months or so, our country was at a cross road in

search of it's

>> identity, during which time a well cordinated participation of a group=

like

>> Gambia-l in the national debate would have had a sway there.=

Unfortunately,

>> I believe we fail to make Gambia-l of all the good things it ought to be.=

The

>> attack on African Americans....an element of the black diaspora, is

unwarranted,silly and repugnant ....Francis is right to condemn the

statement in its

>> totality and so do I.

>> I know the author of this unfortunate piece, he used to be a friend and=

this

>> much I knew about him, that he is a very respectable and decend man (he=

used

>> to be )he might have made a poor judgment. Therefore, let us accept his

apology

>> and move on.

>>=20

>> Pushing this incident aside, there are some thorny issues facing our=

country

>> that if we join collectively as a group we could have solved, but allow

>> ourselves to be caught up on issues that are not pertinent or have no=

bearing

>> to the situation in Banjul. To give a few examples, Alpha Robinson about=

a

>> couple of months ago came up with a proposal and supported by me of the=

need

>> to advance the Swiss Gate debate further,the idea got dead on the out=

set.

>> Francis also made a similar proposal, the result was a mirror symmetry=

with

>> Alpha's.

>>=20

>> The punch line of my argument is that, we could made some material gains=

with

>> ..rather we could have made some material gains with this group if there

were some order and cordination among ourselves. On a side note, those=

members

>> blaming Sir Dawda for doing nothing can now be appreciative for the fact

>> that he was able to maintain tranquility on a circuit far complicated=

than

>> Gambia-l. Folks, it's difficult to organise human beings and this=

experiment

>> holds true with a small sample of Gambia-l........no bad sentiments=

intended

>> for the remark.

>>=20

>> Thank you for reading through,

>> MUSA B.

>> VANDERBILT.

>

>

>Musa!!

> Perhaps we fall short of your expectations simply because most of us

>are not hell-bent on hating the Buyam Boy simply because of his obscure

>or humble origins;or because most of us are too good students of history

>to realise that Mr.Jammeh's task of pulling our tiny nation into the

>twenty-first century is made enormously complicated by the fact that his

>predecessor,the Black English Knight from Barra-Jally,did nothing that

>should count for anything,infrastructurally speaking;or because we

>believe,like you,that the END does not justify the MEANS most of the

>time,but,unlike you,we also believe that extraordinary circumstances

>require extraordinay measures:If FaFa Jawara could usurp our democracy

>and changed it into a virtual monarchy for three decades without showing

>anything for it,what can be so wrong in usurping that virtual monarchy

>and changing it into a civiliazed military and be able to show a lot for

>it in just two short years!! These are just some of the reasons why we

>fall short your expectations.We are very sorry that we could not live up

>to your expectations,but there is very little we can do about it.

>

> Regards Basssss!!

>--=20

>SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>

>

>





Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 09:23:56 -0500 (EST)

Bass,

=09Talking about infrastructures, could you please comment on the=20

fact that cars in Banjul can no longer pass under the arch (but Yaya=20

Jammeh ofcourse) because there is a risk that it might collapse due to=20

vibrations? Could you also comment on why a feasibility study was not=20

done before wasting $10 million dollors to build it in the first place.=20



Anna.=20



> Musa!!

> =09Perhaps we fall short of your expectations simply because most of us

> are not hell-bent on hating the Buyam Boy simply because of his obscure

> or humble origins;or because most of us are too good students of history

> to realise that Mr.Jammeh's task of pulling our tiny nation into the

> twenty-first century is made enormously complicated by the fact that his

> predecessor,the Black English Knight from Barra-Jally,did nothing that

> should count for anything,infrastructurally speaking;or because we

> believe,like you,that the END does not justify the MEANS most of the

> time,but,unlike you,we also believe that extraordinary circumstances

> require extraordinay measures:If FaFa Jawara could usurp our democracy

> and changed it into a virtual monarchy for three decades without showing

> anything for it,what can be so wrong in usurping that virtual monarchy

> and changing it into a civiliazed military and be able to show a lot for

> it in just two short years!! These are just some of the reasons why we

> fall short your expectations.We are very sorry that we could not live up

> to your expectations,but there is very little we can do about it.

>=20

> =09=09=09=09=09=09=09Regards Basssss!!

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>=20

>=20



**********************************************

*=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 *

* 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************





Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 08:44:57 -0800 (PST)

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 21 Jan 97 21:32:37 PST

From: Madiba Saidy <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Apology to all !!!



Hi Gambia-lers,



I'm really ashamed of myself tonight...I'm sure I won't have a good

sleep at all.



I hereby once again apologize to every list member, African

American or otherwise for the comments I made in my posting...what I

was trying to pass accross was the fact that Africans are often

considered for positions advertised mainly for African Americans..There

was no intent on my part to denegrate fellow Africans in the diaspora.



I'm terribly sorry!! I know I have dissappointed so many of my former

students, friends and acquaintacies on the list...we all deserve a

second chance..I tried subscribing inorder to send this apology to no

avail, hence I've requested Momodou Krubally of Seattle to forward it

to you all on my behalf.



Once again my apologies...I'll be out of the country over the weekend

and hence won't have access to your forum...but I'll pray that in the

spirit of the RAMADAN that you will all forgive me.



Thanks for reading...have a good night!!



Madiba.







Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 12:04:51 -0500 (EST)

Date: 97-01-21 23:43:01 EST



Madiba, I am very dissapointed by the comments you made about African

Americans. Am very dissapointed to see a comment of this nature comming from

a living being. You should be ashame of your self , and you should get on

-line right now and apologize to all African Americans, and all the Gambia-l

members. This kind of attitude should will not be accepted here. Left to me

alone, you should be banned from this organization.





Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 12:17:42 -0500

> From

> Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 08:44:57 -0800 (PST)

> From: "A. Loum" <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Apology to all !!! (fwd)

> Mime-Version: 1.0

> X-To:

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

>

>

>

>

>

> ---------- Forwarded message ----------

> Date: Tue, 21 Jan 97 21:32:37 PST

> From: Madiba Saidy <

> To:

> Cc:

> Subject: Apology to all !!!

>

> Hi Gambia-lers,

>

> I'm really ashamed of myself tonight...I'm sure I won't have a good

> sleep at all.

>

> I hereby once again apologize to every list member, African

> American or otherwise for the comments I made in my posting...what I

> was trying to pass accross was the fact that Africans are often

> considered for positions advertised mainly for African Americans..There

> was no intent on my part to denegrate fellow Africans in the diaspora.

>

> I'm terribly sorry!! I know I have dissappointed so many of my former

> students, friends and acquaintacies on the list...we all deserve a

> second chance..I tried subscribing inorder to send this apology to no

> avail, hence I've requested Momodou Krubally of Seattle to forward it

> to you all on my behalf.

>

> Once again my apologies...I'll be out of the country over the weekend

> and hence won't have access to your forum...but I'll pray that in the

> spirit of the RAMADAN that you will all forgive me.

>

> Thanks for reading...have a good night!!

>

> Madiba.

>

>



I accept Madiba apology and I pray the balance of this group do so as

well. We have all been guilty at one time or the other of being

insensitive or spoke without thinking about how what we say impacts

others. While it is necessary to bring it to ones attention, if they

show remorse and ask for our forgiveness, we must do so.



Africans and African Americans all have sterotypes that have plagued

us for 100's of years and only we, as a people, can work to overcome

them.



debbie



On Tue, 21 Jan 1997, Madiba Saidy wrote:



> Forwarded message:

> > From

> > From: Madiba Saidy <

> > Message-Id: <9701220556.AA12828@dalton>

> > Subject: Please! Please!!! Accept my apology.

> > To:

> > Date: Tue, 21 Jan 97 21:56:59 PST

> > Cc:

> > X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.3 PL11]

> >

> > Hi Debbie,

> >

> > I can understand why you feel offended...I really didn't mean what most

> > people will infer from those comments..This is extremely unfortunate on

> > my part.

> >

> > Please accept my apology...I don't have anything against any individual

> > African American or collectively as a people. History will teach us all

> > that we are the same people, so I can't hate my people, now I know that

> > I have a bad taste in humor.

> >

> > please, Please !! I know you are upset, but remember that we all need a

> > second chance...I'm off to Australia over the weekend and I'll try by

> > all means to have access to the info. highway to send another apology.

> >

> > I hope I did not ruin the rest of the week for you. I'll write again

> > before I leave.

> >

> > Good night!

> >

> > Respecfully,

> >

> > Madiba.

> >

>

>





Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 18:02:25 +0000

Friends,

I am glad to be joining the discusion group.There is a danger about

introductions,some reveal too much,some reveal too little!!.I will

try and hold the middle ground.I am reading for the English Bar at

the Inns of Court School of Law in London."Not another Lawyer "

the cynics might say.I hope to be contributing to the discusions.

Regards, Edrisa Sissoho.



Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 13:08:23 -0600 (CST)

Mr. Saho and other interested folks on the piece I wrote on the make-up of

the civilian cabinet if you will, of Yahya Jammeh.

I certainly did not make everything clear on that piece ....my thinking was

that the reader could read between the lines.



The line on,"The end justifies the means" was to highlight the state of

decadence the country is currently in. With this I mean, if Yahya Jammeh

a renegate soldier with no interest or experience of being in charge of a

local supermarket should find himself making the calls in a country is

certainly a point of concern to me. Jammeh prevails because he resorted to

the campaign of terror on the people of the Gambia. I do not have time to

go over his aborninable behaviour during his campaign of terror on the gambian

people. He has reduced the honour of the presidency to the very minimum.

Against this backdrop, any riff-raff could be called on to searve in his cabinetwithout any standard of qualification...in my opinion.



Got to go for now, Bass I shall take on you next.



MUSA B.

VANDERBILT.



Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 19:55:09 GMT0BST

> This is Asbjcrn, just to say that joining this BANTABA is a fantastic

> source of information and point of views for me. Thanks to all of you.

> Right now it s 11.30 p.m. and I m sitting reading and writing since 6.

> I was linked on january the 5th, and since then a broad stream of

> "letters" are on my screen every day I come to office, and it s hard to

> find the time to read all of it, nor to put my comments into it.

> Reserve also keeps me from this forum, because I m an outsider, white,

> not frequent guest in your country, not well-read in african society,

> politics as general or gambian issues specially. But I will try and see

> what happens. You can allways ignore it because I m a representative of

> that "west", which I know some of you, -even living in it-, love to

> hate. The written words sometimes is read otherwise, than is was ment,

> when put on the paper. And slight differences are not seen. A

> communication model says, that app. 55 % of the message given, comes

> from the body-language, and that is not yet possible to transfer here.

> If I should find more excuses, it could be, that I don t master english

> or other foreign languages.

> Without knowing so, I think that one sentence written by Mr. T. Saidy,

> when he forwarded the result of the Gambian elections, maybe was

> misunderstood by some of you. I felt that there were some of you, who

> reacted drawing the gun instantanious and shot him. Some of us has this

> political reflex, when we believe that our opponent has not shown up

> political correctness.

> But thanks to that, I has got so many comments on the political

> situation, and the tribal issue, the Gambian history, as never befor.

> Many of my gambian friends belong to different tribes. But it is very

> seldom I hear them say anything about it, and as a foreigner I m not

> aware the differenties, only by language, and that one is obvious.

> After parliament-elections in Denmark, when finishing counting the seats

> of every party, forming the government, we also try to see if all

> "corners of the country" are in some way "represented". Are there

> persons from the countryside, small villages, bigger towns and the big

> cities ? Do we find young people, middle age and elderly people among

> the elected ? How many of the parliamentarians have a workingclass-,

> farmers-, commercial-, industrial- or other background ? How many are

> low educated, and how many with an academic degree. How many women

> compared to men.

> That does not mean that we think that they are or should be elected of

> these reasons. Idealistic they are elected because of the ideas, the

> politics they stand for. And I think that is the same in The Gambia,

> which all your different comments confirm. But when a person join a

> party or stand up for election, he/she is exactly like anyone of us, not

> "neutral" so to say. We become that person we are, from the way we are

> braught up, the social influence, what we learn both from studies, but

> also from life. Our choice of political party or platform, comes from a

> wish or belief of what is right. Who and what will I fight for ? And

> that does not come out of the blue sky. It s little by little put

> together inside you, based on the above mentionned. And the personality

> is also different. Some is quiet, steady, confident, feel comfortable

> when daily life is all in order or secured. And others are ready to take

> the risc of new ideas, are impatient if they do the same day out and day

> in, they want new things to happen all the time.

> Some people says: "What are we going to do? "We must produce, achieve

> results etc" "Don t waste time on education-do like me, and you will se

> the results. I m an expert in my field, and it comes only from hard

> work."

> Others say. "How shall these things be done" "We must have structure,

> order, regulations, else things will fall " And then again others will

> say "Who should do this" They are interested in persons, social

> behavior.

> We feel in Denmark, that there are few women in politics, there are lack

> of young people aged 18-30, and people from business-and industry are

> missing in parliament. We have very few low-educated persons, and only

> 2-3 artists there. Many politicians in Denmark come directly out of the

> universities. They had never tried real life. But that doesn t mean that

> you , when you are inside the poll-room think of that. "I must vote on

> the only young candidate to make the Parliament more balanced" No, I

> vote for him, if I beleive in what he is saying to do. Maybe his

> campaign was turned to young people at his own age. That is OK to me. He

> will se the political question from his platform, with his background,

> and maybe because he is young he sees something in that matter, which

> his elderly party-fellow does not. It s the same for local

> community-elections. If an emmigrant, an african, asian or person from

> Turkey stands for a seat, I believe, that even without playing the

> racial/etnic/tribal card, many countrymen has sympathies for him. But

> they are not voting only because his is an african, they also try to

> listen to his "programme".

> And I m sure that after noticed who can form a government, what will be

> the politic-headlines and programmes for the next period, many danes

> inside also feel that they are satisfied when a farmer stands up in

> parliament even his is a political opponent. Right now the most popular

> minister i Denmark is a total unknown social democrat, who the Prime

> Minister put into the Ministry of agriculture and fisheries 2.5 year

> ago. Before he was a postman in the "dark countryside". Even deep-blue

> conservatives respect him. And the ordinary danes feel it s fantastic

> that this man with only 7 years in school can handle one of the most

> sensitive ministries in Denmark, and also balance our big problems to

> EU. It s some kind of identification. Not that because he is from the

> countryside, I m supporting him, or agree on all he says or stands for,

> but we who are hard working, not having the best jobs, feels that "his

> is one of us", "he will see the political agenda from a platform like my

> own".

> And when a woman succeed I know from some of my friends, that there are

> women who are proud and finds its good. But because you are a women you

> don t agree on all the female politician says, and you should not play

> the card "Women vote for me", that is no longer political accepted in

> Denmark. It had some sympathy some years back.

> But you can not because you become a politician hinder people to

> identify with you. If they know you are from a specific tribe, they

> unconscious maybe to a certain point, feel sympathy for you, listen more

> to you than your opponent, if they themselves belong to the same tribe.

> But it s not a "law" or "rule". It could be the same on religion. If I

> know that the candidate has the same faith in God as I have myself, I

> have sympathy for him because when it comes to questions on etics in

> some legislation, I think that this man will take the same position in

> the question as me, because we are braught up on the same religious

> background.

> And politics is not allways a question on analysis, ideology,

> "presenting the right "bible"", but many times it s mostly feelings,

> sentiments: "I like that man, I believe in him", more than I m sure that

> his calculations on the future state-budget is correct. In Denmark we

> nearly never see a politician who "play the social/etnic/tribal card" so

> to say. It is not political correct to stand up and say. "You farmers

> vote for me, because I m a farmer myself". But the man has a lot of

> sympathy amongst the farmers before he even opens his mouth, telling

> what he will do. Some years ago we had a social democrat as Prime

> Minister, who came from the lowest working class, from that union, and a

> lot of working class people voted for him, and not for the social

> democrats programme. Today the prime Minister, also a social democrate,

> but with an akademic degree, have great , great problems to appeal to

> the traditional voters for socialdemocrates. The working class people

> can not identify themselves with him. They don t trust in him.

> Now I come back to my opening. I think that after recognized that APRC

> got 33 seats, UPD 7, NRP 2, PDOIS 1 and 2 were captured by "socalled"

> (I don t beleive one can be political independant ) independent

> candidates, Mr. T. Saidy just made such an overweiw comment, that he was

> glad to see see that all kind of people were represented among the total

> parliament-members. I don t think he wanted to "play the tribal card".

> But then the discussion about the present governments results judged

> upon the former. In Denmark it is very very rare, that we can have a

> majority-government. After 1945 it has only happend twice, and the last

> one lasted only 2 years. We have a tradition, that the Government has

> from budget to budget, from law to law, from project to project, deal

> and negotiate with the opposition. That s why it s sometimes not to see

> the difference between a left-wing based social democrate government,

> and a middle-oriented socialdemocratic one, or a middle-based right-wing

> government.

> Maybe it is easier in The Gambia to point out the difference between two

> majority-governments, because they can rule accordingly to the

> party-programme. So the differences should fall out more clearly.

> To me it was interesting to stay in The Gambia in 1995, when the

> corruption-cases ran in court. People were talking about it, and to me

> they expressed their believe in this day of reckoning with the former

> administration. As a new manager, leader, board of directors it is

> allways good strategi to show up visible signs that "new times has to

> come". From my job as an adviser on grass-root level in sports, I

> sometimes has to advise a totally new elected board in the club, that if

> they feel it is necessary to do something to get the members support

> after a period of frustration, the best thing is to do something

> visible, and something they feel good sentiments for. But the biggest

> menace is, that you later on are taking in doing the same, or doing

> nothing. That will cause big big backlash or setback.

> I don t believe it s an easy job to take over in the Gambia, and such a

> new government has to show up visible results immediately, so people can

> see that it s not talk and talk and talk, or promisses, but something

> happens. It s not up to me to judge your government, and we in the west

> has no such right. So my comment will only be, the same as I told my

> gambian friends, when it comes to politics: I go and watch. I know what

> a bag of rice costs, and how many cups a good wife can get out of it. I

> look for the daily life first. Is there emprovements for the families, I

> pay visit. Next I look for the educational system, are there schools so

> the children don t have to go on two shifts, are there materials. Is it

> possible to take an education, and use it inside the country. I m also

> looking on the infra -structure, communication, the health- and social

> systems. There are many jobs in these sectors, that many gambians could

> maybe have a job, earn a living. From my first visit in 1979 I went home

> and told my friends, that The Gambia could be in the region, what

> Denmark is in western Europe, the food-producing country. Animals,

> dairy-products, fisheries, with energy produced on sun-cell, wind ect.

> And because of all them high educated Gambians placed all ower the

> world, I think that this small country could become leading in

> develloping high-technology-based industry in west-africa (but people

> who know about such things may correct me).

> But all the time I know, that it is not fair to compare to where I come

> from. Because I don t go to the Gambia so often, I can see if it s

> better or worser, when I go. If some of my gambian friends ever join

> into politics (and some of them might do) I have promissed to be their

> conscience, keep telling them, what they said in the very loud

> discussion I ve been witness to over the past 17 years. I m also aware

> of the role I play myself, and my countrymen i Denmark, in Europe, in

> the West. There is not much to applaud, when it comes to deal on

> Africa-issues. That is another story, which we can take later. Now I

> will stop with this very very long comment, find my car and ride to my

> home. Thanks once again for letting me into this Bantaba.

> Asbjcrn Nordam

>

>

Asbjcrn,

Thanks for a well said piece.



PLB



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 15:37:52 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: RE:OBSERVATIONS ON GAMBIA-L

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Bass this is Musa and I thank you for your comments. Before I make fresh

assaults , please note a typo on the very latest posting prior to this....

aborminable....and the line "without any standard for...not of "



Now to you Bass, I must credit you for being a true advocate of your believes

and convictions. I always enjoy your endurance and enthusiasm on the discussion.However, I found it very difficult to comprehend or to understand the

objectivity of your spasmodic support for Jammeh even when its absolutely

clear that his activities in the office of the president is dubious to say

the least. The Swiss Bank saga and the Malian business man currently awaiting

trial in Miami who was ushered into the vice presidential residence in Bakau.

......to give a few example.I can state with exactitude that this man was in

hand-in-glove with Jammeh.It's sad and pathetic that the image of our country

is tarnished under this boy from Bu-yam ....to borrow your term.



Finally, Bass I never asked anybody on the list to write anything that will

appeal to my political philosophy or interest as your statement connotes. I

can do that on my own very effectively. Reading through your postings Bass,

I can fairly say that you are a typical "Bantaba" debater who only sees the

facts nonchalantly to advance his views for what ever reason. I do not have

time to sway your thinking on the net...because any attempt by me to do that

would tantamount to an effort by me to move HELLA-KUNDA mountain. Nothing

personal pal...



MUSA B. JAWARA

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 23:22:13 +0100

From: "tgr" <

To: "The GAMBIA-L list" <

Subject: A good tip?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Even if I do enjoy every message I get from the Gambia-L list members,

I dear myself to ask some of you good members to perhaps edit your mail a

little

sometimes before you reply to a long subject.

Perhaps only keeping a few lines of the subject you are replying to, since

the

subject itself already is present on the subscribers mail?!

Just a tip. :-)

Best regards,

Tosh Grotnes



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 09:12:08 +0100

From: Abdou Gibba <

To:

Subject: Re: observations on gambia-l

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



A REMINDER!!!



Mr. Jawara!



Refresh your memories on,.....your ousted Jawara's past cabinets, how many

incompetent "illiterates" held ministerial posts? The Nigerian oil saga, who

was in the centre of it? Jawara. How about Jawara's business with the

English-based Nigerian businessman who was "allegedly" involved with one of

our Ex-First Ladies?....... it goes on, but I choose to limit myself, for

the meantime, to the nature of what seems "wrong" for you under President

Jammeh, but "right" under deposed Jawara.



ONE THING YOU'VE GOT TO LEARN TO LIVE WITH, PAL, IS YAYA JAMMEH HOLDS THE

GAMBIAN PRESIDENCY TODAY. IT WAS JAWARA YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW IT'S GONNA BE

SOME OTHER GAMBIAN SOMEWHERE:





GOD BLESS GAMBIA!!

::)))Abdou Oujimai





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 15:19:45 +0000

From: "BALA SAHO" <

To:

Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-l

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT







Mr. Jawara, and all Gambians

PLEASE PLEASE, I am not sure... if you are not sentimentalising the

subject. Are we interested in our country or in persons or in

parties? How can you compare the PPP era with any other human era?

Hey we are human and every human being makes errors but can the

mistakes be corrected? Remember why we are all outside, because our

country has not provided for us for more than 30 years. That means

that many of us had to live from hand to mouth for several years. Are

you not sad about that? Is blood not running in our veins to have

mercy for the deprived? Are we going to let our children to point at

us and say, "Our mothers and fathers were bunch of *****s". How could

they mismanage the economy not ten years, not twenty years, but for

more thirty years? How can we correct the situation? (Please

understand that I am not nullifying everything under PPP but they

were insignificant)



Here I want to explain how we as a nation (not a tribe, to hell with

that colonial invention: sorry for my language) can pull our

resources together and make The Gambia a better nation.



One thing that bothered Africa for so long is the tendency to cling

to tribe/clientage. Instead of supporting the incumbent because he is

a Gambian we refer to tribal nonsense. Some writers have gone so far

to suggest that one of the best things one could do in Africa is to

abolish multi partisim for for a while. This would mean the incumbent

leader/government will adhere only to national interest. He or She can as

well have his or her own party but the party and state affairs will be

separate. He or She makes sure at all costs national interest is

served first. What do we demand from such a leader? Such a leader

must be radical, well informed or be surrounded by well informed

women and men with the country's interest at heart. This would mean

that at a point in development, though we have different views of how

to run the country our main objectives are for the country and not

for any tribe, party or individual. Think about America, Japan,

England etc, etc, They have multi party systems but no one worries if

the right or left takes over power because in any case they will serve

first the country. On the other hand think about Africa and all

followers of PPP's jawara, the Kaundas, the Mois, the list goes on...



So what am I actually trying to say? What I am trying to say is that

we have a chance under the present regime to turn the wheel in motion

on the course to national development. I hope that the president

bears in mind at all times the interest of our nation.



Think about it. In Africa we have become so dependent even on the

West that without help we are no where. For example for 30 years

under PPP no significant development took place. We have become so

dependent, from "Banta Plas" the community development Aid in the 60s

to all the more than 200 NGOs. Good God, do we have to wait for an

NGO to tell us how to clean our streets or dig our toilets or how to feed

our children?



I think we are much better off now than before under PPP.

PEACE AND UNITY

Bala

















> Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 13:08:23 -0600 (CST)

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-l



> Mr. Saho and other interested folks on the piece I wrote on the make-up of

> the civilian cabinet if you will, of Yahya Jammeh.

> I certainly did not make everything clear on that piece ....my thinking was

> that the reader could read between the lines.

>

> The line on,"The end justifies the means" was to highlight the state of

> decadence the country is currently in. With this I mean, if Yahya Jammeh

> a renegate soldier with no interest or experience of being in charge of a

> local supermarket should find himself making the calls in a country is

> certainly a point of concern to me. Jammeh prevails because he resorted to

> the campaign of terror on the people of the Gambia. I do not have time to

> go over his aborninable behaviour during his campaign of terror on the gambian

> people. He has reduced the honour of the presidency to the very minimum.

> Against this backdrop, any riff-raff could be called on to searve in his cabinetwithout any standard of qualification...in my opinion.

>

> Got to go for now, Bass I shall take on you next.

>

> MUSA B.

> VANDERBILT.

>



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 13:54:31 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Forwarding an intro.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 03:59:53 -0500

From:

To:

Cc: at137@columbia.ed, at137@columbia.edu

Subject: Error Condition Re: Ousman Jobe Intro

Subject: Ousman Jobe Intro

Message-Id: <0014500001883002000002L022*@MHS>

Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 03:59:53 -0500



It's a pleasure to be a new member of this list. Here are a couple tidbits

about myself:



My name is Ousman Jobe (as you probably know from the heading of this message!)

I came to the U.S. after graduating from high school in Paris, France back in

1991

I graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1995 with a B.A.

in Economics and a minor

in Business administration emphasizing accounting.

I currently work for the professional services firm of Ernst & Young LLP in San

Francisco as a Staff 2 in the Audit Department.



Passions include soccer, travel, Le Francais y el Espanol and meeting

intelligent people.



I look forward to engaging in open and lively discussions with the rest of

you-- INSHA ALLAH!



OJ









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 12:57:26 -0500

From: Ceesay Soffie <

To: "'

Subject: RE: observations on Gambia-l

Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=





Mr. Saho:



The Gambia is suffering the consequences of a 30 year inertia,

economically/developmentally, or what have you. However, we never

feared for our lives, i.e., guns. Granted, the A(F)PRC came in with a

claim to clean house which explains the support they received from the

majority of us. They got greater support when they again said they will

not be running for political office but will hand over to a

democratically elected government. We all know what happened; We all

know what house they cleaned and emptied into personal Swiss bank

accounts, we all know what they have done to their colleagues who dared

to question the course they were charting!



Mr. Saho, I think it is time we stop dedicating so much time to

comparing the erstwhile regime to the present one. We have what we have

now and it behooves us all to question the practicality of their

programs, hold them accountable for their misdeeds. Nobody is

trumpeting the good deeds during their time and we do not have to do so

for the present regime either. They are where they are to do good for

the people and when they do not do so, we let them know, unequivocally,

that we do not want them.



To Mr. Bass, could you please refrain from referring to Yaya Jammeh as

the Bwiam boy and Mr. Jawara as the man from Barra Jalli - I believe the

connotation to be unflattering and that they serve no purpose. Yaya is

Yaya and Mr. Jawara is Mr. Jawara - all Gambians. Thanks to all for the

indulgence.



Soffie

WHEN A PEOPLE VOTE LIKE SHEEP THEY JUST MIGHT BE LED TO THE SLAUGHTER -

NEVER VOTE BECAUSE YOU FEAR THE GUN!!!!

>----------

>From: BALA SAHO[SMTP:

>Sent: Thursday, January 23, 1997 10:19AM

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-l

>

>

>

>Mr. Jawara, and all Gambians

>PLEASE PLEASE, I am not sure... if you are not sentimentalising the

>subject. Are we interested in our country or in persons or in

>parties?



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 14:07:05 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: On Sisokho

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

As some of you have seen in the news, Babanding Sisokho has

pleaded guilty to all the federal charges against him and is awaiting

sentencing in Florida.

I have the following questions:

I saw with my own eyes that this non-Gambian actually lives in the

official residence of the Vice President and is GUARDED BY GAMBIAN

SOLDIERS ! Why are poor Gambians paying to have a multi-millionaire

guarded ? Why is this man, who has had a history of run-ins with the law,

living in a house subsidized by Gambian taxpayers ??

What has happened to the investigation into the drug shipment

addressed to the Gambian Ministry of Agriculture ? Why was so much

government resources spent trying to defend this man and proclaim his

innocence ? If you remember, our own Mr. Saidy took part in such a

defense.

In other words, why is this man so special to Jammeh ? Are we now

to dismiss charges that this man is involved in his illegal activities in

league with the Gambian government hence the special treatment ?

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Jan 97 13:10:14 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Baba Gale Jallow's e-mail address

Message-ID: <9701231910.AA00910@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Does anyone know the e-mail address of Baba Gale Jallow of The Observer or

where we can get it?



Thanks a lot...



- Francis





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 11:54:10 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded from Fatou Njie

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Fatou, your " panther " address has been added to the list.



Ms Jacob Krubally has been added to the list. We welcome her and will be

looking forward to her introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





Hi everyone,



My name is Fatou N'Jie and I am currently at Georgia State University

doing my Masters in Decision Sciences. I am an alumnus of Gambia High

School, class of 1988. Friends and relatives out there can email me at

the address below. I look forward to hearing from all of you. Chow!!!





****************************************

* Fatou N'Jie *

* Decision Sciences *

* Georgia State University *

* *

* email:

****************************************









Abdou



Thanks for that piece on Sisoko. I believe that this saga adds to the

serious questions that Gambians must ask of Jammeh. Clearly, where there

is smoke, there is fire. And I'm concerned that we may have a wolf in

sheep clothing sitting in as president of our beloved nation. The only

vehicle that can press on some of these questions is the Gambian

media, yet unfortunately some of the memebers are facing the threat of

political oblivion.



I cannot but wonder if we will ever see the true meaning of our own

national anthem "let justice guide our actions"



Good day



Yaya





SOFFIE!!

THANKS FOR YOUR ADVICE,BUT NO THANKS.BECAUSE I DON'T NORMALLY

THINK WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S HEADS.IF YOU BELIEVE THERE IS ANYTHING

UNFLATTERING ABOUT LINKING PUBLIC FIGURES TO THEIR ORIGINS,THAT IS VERY

SAD INDEED.BUT SINCE YOU ARE NOT QUESTIONING EITHER MY IDEAS OR THE

LOGIC I USE TO EXPRESS THEM,BUT ONLY ATTEMPTING TO SUFFOCATE MY FREEDOM

AND PERSONAL STYLE,THERE IS NOT MUCH I CAN TELL YOU EXCEPT THAT YOUR

REQUEST IN DENIED.



REGARDS BASSS!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





SOFFIE!!

THANKS FOR YOUR ADVICE,BUT NO THANKS.BECAUSE I DON'T NORMALLY

THINK WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S HEADS.IF YOU BELIEVE THERE IS ANYTHING

UNFLATTERING ABOUT LINKING PUBLIC FIGURES TO THEIR ORIGINS,THAT IS VERY

SAD INDEED.BUT SINCE YOU ARE NOT QUESTIONING EITHER MY IDEAS OR THE

LOGIC I USE TO EXPRESS THEM,BUT ONLY ATTEMPTING TO SUFFOCATE MY FREEDOM

AND PERSONAL STYLE,THERE IS NOT MUCH I CAN TELL YOU EXCEPT THAT YOUR

REQUEST IS DENIED.



REGARDS BASSS!!

--=3D20

SZDD=3D88=3DF0'3Af=3DA8=3D03









ANNA!

I know that I sometimes bore some people with my these

INFRASTRUCTURAL'SONGS',and that I never tire of either singing them to

my self or making others listen to them when I sing,just like what my

wife does

with the Yusu Ndure songs, only that mine has a much more serious side

to it than hers.



I normally enjoy more talking about those structures that are

functional,that impact on the lives of ordinary men and women,boys and

girls in the Gambia:the FarraFeni Hospital ,for instance;the Gambia

Port;the Primary and secondary schools that keep on popping all over the

place with dizzying regularity nowadays;the tv.station that not only

makes it possible for the Government's opponents to hurl insults at the

very revolution that made it possible for them to appear on a t.v.

screen for the first time in their lives,but also puts an end to

our nations infantile dependence on the the Senegalese t.v.,thus

reclaiming some of our almost lost national pride. So,these practial

structures are the kinds of structures that I enjoy talking about

most.But if you think there is something so fishy about the ARCH 22 that

makes me evade talking about it,I can try my hands on that too.



First of all,I don't know what type of arithmetic you used to arrive at

the number:$10million Dollars as the construction cost of the

ARCH,because the last time I checked with my NEW AFRICA MAGAZINE the

number Quoted there was $1.5million Dollars.SO,you either did not do

your homework,or simply inflated the number for propaganda

purposes,which makes me wonder if your other claim that no feasibilty=20

study was conducted prior to the construction of the monument is also

correct.But I can still,for the sake of the argument,assume that you

are correct that Mr.Jammeh capriciously,scandalouly,and wastefully spent

$10 precious Million Dollars of one of the poorest countries of the

world on an insignificant structure that is now at the brink of falling

apart because of its structural inability to withstand the vibrations

caused by passing vehicles.If that is the case,then I am very sorry and

sad about that,not because of the millions of dollars that went into its=20

construction - those are peanuts compared to the $600 milion thieved by

the FaFa Jawara-Saihou sabally Criminal Syndicate - but because the

monument may not be there by the time my children and your children

would be old

enough to visit it in one of their History classes with their History

Professor from the Gambia University who would tell them that the

History of our this tiny country could be condensed into basically four

phases:

first,it was the pre-White,pre-Colonial Feudal Society Phase;then

followed by a long

brutal era of British Colonialism and exploitation,subjugation and

humiliation;and then a third Phase in which a heartless black criminal

oligarchy with Gambian passports and British

dreams of exploitation ruled for thirty-two eternal years,during which

they successfully hynotized almost all Gambians into believing that

even though their country was tiny,poor and ignorant it was still the

Switzerland of west Africa, because the peace,quiet and tranquility it

had was very much in short supply elsewhere on the Continent.And then

came the fourth and crucial Phase known as the JULY 22 PHASE, when the

the Gambian nation was rid of the oligarchy by a group of young

patriotic Gambian soldiers who restored the country ,its politics,its

resources and its dignity back to its rightful owners,the Gambian

people.The professor would then point to the the number twenty-two on

the front panel of the arch and explain to them that it symbolises the

fateful day in july 1994 when the criminal clan and their henchmen and

-women that had mindlessly and contemptuously conspired to defraud the

the Gambian people for three decades was dethroned and expelled from the

echelons of power in our

beloved country;the first day that tyranny and contempt for the Gambian

people ended and the first day that real independence and nationhood

began;

the very first day that that mass hypnosis was replaced by mass

infrastructural constructions;the very first day that the politics and

affairs of the Gambian state became a mass property as opposed to being

the monopoly of few over-fed elites who had so much contempt for the

Gambian people.



So,ANNA,for me personally,the historical,philosopical,aesthetical and

moral significance of the ARCH far outways,or should I say

overwhelms,the couple of peanuts spent to erect it or even the clumsy=20

and haphazard manner in which the entire project was executed;for me,it

is the symbolic representation of the revolution that destroyed the

power structures of the very criminal clique that had sucked the Gambian

blood for so long AND WITH with such impunity.So,my failure to comment

on this

edifice has nothing to do with either its high price tag or the

whimsical process that gave rise to its construction,but everything to

do with my obsession with the structures that make life easier for the

ordinary Gambian folks.But ,for the records,I do love ARCH 22 very

much,its defects notwithstanding,because every historic epoch needs a

monument ,not only

as a tribute and a testament to the achievements and failures of that

epoch,but also as a remider and source of inspiration for the succeeding

generations.And ,quite evidently,there is no monument that can so

eloquently tell the story of the Revolution that took place in the

Gambia

in July 22,more than ARCH 22.



Regards Basss!!

------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 22:43:43 EST

From: "SIRLEAF,ANSUMANA" <

To: <

Subject: introduction

Message-ID: <



Ladies, and Gentleman;

My name is Ansumana Sirleaf affectionally called Ansu Sirleaf.

I am from Monrovia, Liberia,and a sophomore student at Transylvania

University in Lexington,Kentucky.

Thanks for subscribing me in the Gambia - L, and I will be very glad

share information with you guys from my country later.

Best regard.

Ansu Sirleaf















Gambia-l,

Marie Saine has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from her. Welcome to the Gambia-l Marie, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara





My name is Marie Saine. I am a Gambian but presently studing in

International Islamic University Malaysia. I attended Albion Primary

School and having passed my Common Entrance Examination,I proceeded to

Saint Joseph's High School. I sat for my O'levels in 1992 and was admitted

in Saint Augustine's High for my A'levels which was successfully

completed in 1994. I then went to UK for a course in Infomation

Technology. I am now reading law in the above mentioned University.



Thanks



<x-fontsize><param>9</param>Forwarded by Momodou Camara.





---forwarded mail START---



=46rom: apic=40igc.apc.org,Internet



Subject: UN: Human Rights Defenders



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



UN: Human Rights Defenders



Date Distributed (ymd): 970123



Document reposted by APIC





Protection for Human Rights Defenders Needs Defense



---------------------------------------------------





Further background information on the Human Rights Defenders



Declaration is being posted on HRI's Web Site:





http://www.hri.ca/uninfo/hrbodies/defender.htm





Should you have any questions or wish to discuss aspects of



this initiative, feel free to contact:





Laurie S. Wiseberg, Executive Director



Human Rights Internet, 8 York St, Suite 302



Ottawa, Ontario K1S 0W1, Canada



Tel (1-613) 789-7407; Fax (1-613) 789-7414



E-mail: <<hri=40hri.ca> or <<laurie=40hri.ca>





************************************************************





DEFEND YOUR RIGHT TO DEFEND HUMAN RIGHTS





Dear Friends





We have an urgent matter to bring to your attention that



requires immediate action. Below is background information on



the UN Draft Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, which is



under negotiation in Geneva. Please consider whether you



and/or your organization can sign the attached joint NGO



statement on the Declaration and send your responses as soon



as possible.





Thank you for your attention=21





**************************************************************





Did you know...





* that governments are drafting a Declaration to Protect the



Rights of Human Rights Defenders at the United Nations?





* that negotiations are being held hostage by some



governments' proposals to erode existing standards which



recognize rights to free speech, assembly, access to



information, etc. that are necessary to promote and protect



human rights?





* that the Human Rights Defenders Declaration UN Working Group



will be meeting February 24-28 in Geneva?





* that there is a danger of the Working Group being abandoned



due to lack of progress, or worse, that the Declaration will



approve unacceptable restrictions on human rights advocacy?





* that there is urgent need to for you to speak up now by



contacting us, your government and other UN delegates?





DO NOT DELAY=21 JOIN US AND DEFEND YOUR RIGHT TO DEFEND



HUMAN RIGHTS=21





OVERVIEW





In 1985, the UN Commission on Human Rights established a



committee, called a =22working group=22, to draft a UN Declaration



on the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups, and



Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally



Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. The Working



Group, composed of government representatives, is also open to



participation by all interested NGOs. So far, it has almost



agreed on the text of a declaration. Yet several of the most



critical rights for human rights defenders remain unresolved.=20



It seemed that the Declaration would be completed in 1992, but



a few governments obstructed its completion by proposing



measures that would restrict the rights of human rights



defenders rather than protect them. The Working Group normally



operates by consensus rather than voting; one country or a



handful can block the whole process. At present, the Working



Group has not yet reached final agreement on the following



issues:





* Some governments are insisting on including language that



would require human rights defenders to carry out their work



in conformity with national laws and regulations. In



countries where national laws and regulations do not protect



rights to free speech, association, movement, etc., such an



agreement in a UN text would be very dangerous. In many



countries, national laws fall short of international



standards. Language affirming that international law is the



framework is essential.





* Many delegations have challenged language guaranteeing the



right of defenders =22individually and in association with



others, to solicit, receive and utilize voluntary financial



or other contributions, for the purpose of promoting and



protecting, through peaceful means, human rights and



fundamental freedoms=22. At issue is whether the Declaration



should spell this out specifically or not. For many NGOs,



this is a critical issue. To do a professional job, NGOs



need the freedom to organize and fund their activities. For



certain governments, this is one of the most controversial



issues and it will be difficult for it to emerge as part of



the final draft.





* Other unresolved issues include whether groups have the



right to defend the rights of others as well as one's own



(troubling proposals state that one should only be allowed



to advocate on behalf of one's own rights), the right to



defend those who cannot appoint a representative (such as



the =22disappeared=22 or minor children), and the right to



advocate outside of one's own country.





RESULTS FROM THE 1996 WORKING GROUP SESSION





Because of a stalemate at the week-long 1996 meeting of the



working group, a recommendation was adopted by consensus for



the Chairman-Rapporteur, Jan Helgesen of Norway, to develop an



entirely new, consolidated text. Many delegates to the



Working Group supported this because opposing countries were



inserting ever-increasing and redundant restrictions into the



text.





Some of the governments which have been most supportive of a



strong Declaration are considering abandoning it at this point



due to lack of progress. Small participation by NGOs in the



effort gives them the impression that the Declaration is not



important to NGOs, the groups it would protect. For this



reason, we believe that it is essential for NGOs throughout



the world to make their voices heard on this matter before it



is too late.





WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO:





* Send a message to governments, including your own, stating:



(1) that they should work for the strongest possible draft



that would protect all human rights defenders and groups;



(2) that they should make sure there are no restrictions on



human rights advocacy; and



(3) that they should not abandon this effort. (Send them a



message by e-mail, letter or fax, preferably to their UN



mission in Geneva. Selected contact information is at the



end of this document).





* Sign on to a joint NGO statement sponsored by the



International Human Rights Council at The Carter Center,



Human Rights Internet and the Jacob Blaustein Institute for



the Advancement of Human Rights. (The text of the statement



is below.)





* Send a message to Jan Helgesen, Chairman-Rapporteur of the



Defenders Declaration Working Group concerning your views on



the Declaration at: Faculty of Law, University of Oslo, Karl



Johans Street 47 N-0162 OSLO, NORWAY; Fax. (47-22) 859-620





************************************************************





JOINT NGO STATEMENT



ON HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS DECLARATION





We, the undersigned, appeal to member states of the United



Nations engaged in negotiations on the Draft Declaration on



the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups, and



Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally



=0ARecognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms to work



toward completing a strong declaration, as soon as possible.





Given the importance and precarious nature of the work



conducted by human rights defenders at all levels, it is



essential that this Declaration affirm the vital role of human



rights advocates and their right to promote and protect human



rights at home and abroad.





We believe that stronger efforts must be made to reach an



acceptable text and that this effort must not be abandoned.



Governments should insist on the inclusion in the Declaration



of the following rights of human rights defenders that are



still under discussion. These are core rights which already



exist in other international agreements in other forms and



they must be upheld:





* the right to advocate human rights ideas freely and openly



and to communicate them to others;





* the right to participate in non-violent activities aimed at



promoting observance of human rights;





* the right to use the law and state institutions in the



defense of human rights, and to appeal to them when the



victims cannot do so for themselves;





* the right to form, join or affiliate with national, regional



or international human rights organizations;





* the right to receive and publish information at home and



abroad;





* the right to obtain and utilize the resources necessary for



human rights defense;





* the right to communicate with national and international



NGOs on human rights issues and to have access to



intergovernmental organizations;





* the right to defend human rights in a manner consistent with



international standards, without being constrained by national



laws and regulations that fall short of international



standards.





* the right to defend the rights of others as well as one's



own.





It is our view that compromise on any of these principles



would erode rights that are already guaranteed to defenders by



existing international human rights instruments. We cannot



accept such an outcome. We are counting on the commitment of



justice-minded governments to support the above as a minimal



negotiating position and to bring the Declaration to a



successful speedy conclusion.

=0A



Signed,





Name:





Organization:





Address:





Phone:





Fax:





E-mail:





Comments:





Send above to Human Rights Internet at:





advocacy=40humanrights-hri.org





************************************************************





=0ASELECTED CONTACT INFORMATION FOR



UN MISSIONS IN GENEVA





Phone and Fax numbers for States that are members of



the 1997 Session of the Commission on Human Rights:





Dial 41-22 for Geneva, unless State does not have



mission in Geneva, in which case country and city



codes will appear before phone and fax numbers.





AFRICAN STATES





Algeria: Phone 774 19 85 - 774 19 86; Fax 774 30 49



Angola: Phone 348 40 50; Fax 348 40 46



Benin: Phone (0032 2) 374 91 92 - 375 06 74; Fax (0032 2) 375



83 26



Cape Verde: Phone (0049 228) 26 50 02; Fax (0049 228) 26 50 61



Egypt: Phone 731 65 30 - 731 65 39 - 731 26 38; Fax 738 44 15



Ethiopia: Phone 733 07 50 - 733 07 58 - 733 07 59; Fax 740 11



29



Gabon: Phone 345 80 01 - 345 72 17; Fax 340 23 09



Guinea: Phone (001 212) 687 8115 - 687 8116 - 687 8117; Fax



(001 212) 687 8248



Madagascar: Phone 740 16 50 - 740 27 14; Fax 740 16 16





Mali: Phone (0049 228) 35 70 48; Fax (0049 228) 36 19 22



Mozambique: Phone 347 90 46; Fax 347 90 45



South Africa: Phone 849 54 54; Fax 849 54 32



Uganda: Phone (0032 2) 762 58 25; Fax (0032 2) 763 04 38



Zaire: Phone 740 22 85; Fax 740 37 44



Zimbabwe: Phone 758 30 11 - 758 30 13 - 758 30 26; Fax 758 30



44





ASIAN STATES





Bangladesh: Phone 732 59 40 - 732 59 49; Fax 738 46 16



Bhutan: Phone 798 79 71; Fax 788 25 93



China: Phone 792 25 48 - 792 25 43 - 793 35 91 - 792 25 37



(HR); Fax 793 70 14



India: Phone 732 08 59; Fax 731 54 71 - 738 45 48



Indonesia: Phone 345 33 50 - 345 33 57 - 345 33 58 - 345 33



59; Fax 345 57 33



Japan: Phone 717 31 11; Fax 788 38 11



Korea: Phone 791 01 11; Fax 788 62 49



Malaysia: Phone 788 15 05 - 788 15 09 - 788 15 23; Fax 788 04



92



Nepal: Phone 344 44 41 - 345 29 34; Fax 344 40 93



Pakistan: Phone 734 77 60; Fax 734 80 85



Philippines: Phone 731 83 20 - 731 83 29; Fax 731 68 88



Sri Lanka: Phone 734 93 40 - 734 93 49 - 734 98 50; Fax 734 90



84





EASTERN EUROPEAN STATES





Belarus: Phone 734 38 44; Fax 734 38 44



Bulgaria: Phone 798 03 00 - 798 03 01; Fax 798 03 02



Czech Republic: Phone 740 38 88 - 740 36 68 - 740 36 61; Fax



740 36 62



Russia: Phone 733 18 70 - 734 66 30 - 734 46 18; Fax PPhone=20



734 40 44



Ukraine: Phone 740 32 70; Fax 734 38 01





=0ALATIN AMERICAN STATES





Argentina: Phone 798 19 52; Fax 798 59 95 - 798 19 92



Brazil: Phone 929 09 00; Fax 788 25 05



Chile: Phone 734 51 30; Fax 734 41 94



Colombia: Phone 798 45 54 - 798 45 55; Fax 791 07 87



Cuba: Phone 758 23 26; Fax 758 23 77



Dominican Republic: Phone 731 30 79; Fax 741 05 90



Ecuador: Phone 731 48 79 - 731 52 89; Fax 738 26 76



El Salvador: Phone 732 70 36 - 732 75 77; Fax 738 47 44



Mexico: Phone 733 88 50; Fax 733 48 10



Nicaragua: Phone 736 66 44 - 736 67 07; Fax 736 60 12



Uruguay: Phone 732 83 66 Fax 731 56 50





WESTERN STATES





Austria: Phone 733 77 50; Fax 734 45 91





Canada: Phone 919 92 00; Fax 919 92 23



Denmark: Phone 73371 50; Fax 733 29 17



France: Phone 734 30 30; Fax 734 31 94



Germany: Phone 730 11 11; Fax 734 30 43 - 730 12 95



Ireland: Phone 732 85 50; Fax 732 81 06 - 731 43 65



Italy: Phone 918 08 10; Fax 734 67 02 - 733 07 83



Netherlands: Phone 797 50 30; Fax 797 51 29



United Kingdom: Phone 918 23 00; Fax 918 23 33 - 918 24 44



USA: Phone 749 41 11; Fax 749 48 80





************************************************************=20



This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the



Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational



affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary



objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States



around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by



concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant



information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and



individuals. =20





Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail



message): africapolicy-info=40igc.apc.org (about the Africa



Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info=40igc.apc.org



(about APIC); woa-info=40igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents



previously distributed, as well as the auto-response



information files, are also available on the Web at:



http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml=20





To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to



apic=40igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited



=46rom another source please contact directly the source



mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.=20





For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,



110 Maryland Ave. NE, =23509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:



202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic=40igc.apc.org.



************************************************************=20



---forwarded mail END---





Momodou Camara.

=0A

24.1.1997 7:00



--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara



</x-fontsize><x-fontsize><param>10</param>



</x-fontsize>





Gambia-l,



Shall we pose for a moment and reconsider some of our arguments.

There has been so much comparison between Jawara and Jammeh that I

fear history may come to repeat itself. 30 years of PPP rule is

today dubbed by many as three lost decades, for whatever reason only

the sayers could say. Many of us have so easily forgotten that

despite the chance we had to rectify the `anomalies', most of us

felt content with the status quo ante. Praise singing of the PPP was

a norm; dissent was sacrilege. With all its pitfalls, we must credit

PPP for making Gambia the smiling coast of Africa. There was peace,

mutual understanding, and a balance in administration. All these were

relative; comparable to the best that most of our neighbours yearned

for. This credit we must give the PPP. Inflation was close to single

digit, cost of living manageable, and expectations about the future

positive. For most of the time, rule of law and stability were

ensured. Remember this was done in 30 years!--to long?



Secondly, who were the PPP government? You and I. The revelations of

the various commissions indicated one fact very clearly, i.e., it was

businessmen and CIVIL SERVANTS who wreaked havoc on our own people.

The politicians had their share, but we the commoners had the lion's

share. We all wanted to work for the Customs Dept. or another similar

institution where fiddling was possible!



More importantly, aren't we too quick in passing judgement on Yahya.

Should we compare a two-year old to an adult of 30? Remember that

a political race of this kind, especially in Africa, is never won until

it is over. Today we are saying all this about PPP because they are

out of power. Why don't we give the APRC time to wean off from the

breast. Let the dust settle and then we take count. Who knows they may

come out even better than we think. But before then it is prudent for

us to exercise restraint in casting blame and praise when it is still

sunrise. The temperature may rise!





TO BE CONTINUED>



Lamin drammeh.









--------------59BF5AA02AE6--







Marie Saine wrote:

>=20

> My name is Marie Saine. I am a Gambian but presently studing in

> International Islamic University Malaysia. I attended Albion Primary

> School and having passed my Common Entrance Examination,I proceeded to

> Saint Joseph's High School. I sat for my O'levels in 1992 and was admit=

ted

> in Saint Augustine's High for my A'levels which was successfully

> completed in 1994. I then went to UK for a course in Infomation

> Technology. I am now reading law in the above mentioned University.

>=20

> Thanks



MARIE!!

Welcome onboard,you would simply love it down here! I am an

ex-ST.AUGUSTINIAN myself,but that was centuries ago.SO,keep up being

smart and participate fully in the Gambia Debate.



Once again WELCOME !!



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





Bass:



Did I imply in what I wrote that you normally "think with other people's

heads"!! I certainly hope not and if I did, it was not intended. I do

not make assumptions on other people's thinking faculties when our only

interaction has been through this medium. Carefully read what I wrote,

(another request you have every right to deny, for no where do I suggest

that linking public figures to their places of origin is unflattering.

Every person in Gambia knows the origin of Jawara and Jammeh. We cannot

keep on comparing the two people (30 years vs. 2 years) when other

substantive issues should be addressed. Learn not repeat the misdeeds

of the past and do away with our complacency.



And Bass, allowing one's freedom or personal style to be suffocated

would tantamount to thinking with other people's heads, a practice to be

avoided.



Respectfully,



Soffie ("Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it." - Syrus)







------------------------------



Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=







------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0A11.907D8C00

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<Picture: Panafrican News Agency>



News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports | =

Africa Press Review=20





Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =

rights reserved.=20

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =

published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =

Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =

=20







23 Jan 97 - South Africa-AIDS=20







South African To Fund Possible AIDS Breakthrough=20







>From Lionel Williams ; PANA Correspondent=20







JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (PANA) - The South African cabinet is =

considering the funding of advanced research into an anti-AIDS =

medication which the country's researchers claim has produced far better =

results than any existing drug.=20



The Johannesburg daily newspaper "The Citizen" reports that a team of =

scientists from the University of Pretoria Wednesday briefed the cabinet =

on the new medicine -- Virodene P158 -- which they claim could even pull =

full-blown AIDS sufferers from the brink of death. They are asking for =

about 800,000 U.S. dollars in state funding to continue their research.=20



"We should indeed assist with regard to the encouragement of such =

research," Deputy-President Thabo Mbeki told the media after the =

meeting. He said a final decision on the funding would be taken soon.=20



Both the scientists and some of the volunteer patients involved in the =

project said they believed the research gave rise to fresh hopes that a =

definite cure for AIDS might be found before the turn of the century.=20



Their short-term prognosis is that Virodene -- the chemical composition =

-- kills the HIV in the body and allows people infected with the virus =

to live a long and normal life.=20



While another two years of research is required to determine whether the =

drug will ultimately cure AIDS, another six months of testing will =

determine whether there is any re-emergence of the virus in any patient =

who has undergone the full Virodene treatment.=20



One of the scientists involved estimated that Virodene would cost AIDS =

patients only between 18 and 35 dollars a month. Indications were that =

only a six to eight-week course of Virodene would be required.=20



Prominent AIDS researchers here -- although delighted by the news -- =

reacted cautiously when they were informed about the breakthrough.=20



The head of the AIDS Virus Research Unit of the Medical Research Council =

of South Africa, Dr. Des Martin, said they were clearly interested and =

excited about any news regarding potential cures and remedies for AIDS.=20



But, he pointed out that it was difficult to comment on the scientific =

merits of the so-called cure, since the evidence had not yet been =

submitted for scientific scrutiny or peer review.=20



"We wait with interest the case studies which should be made available =

to the scientific community at large," he said.=20

------------------------------------------------------------------------









AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20











Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 11:57:12 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Relevant Quotes

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



"Apathy is the glove into which evil slips its head."

-Bodie Thoene



"In politics, what begins in fear usually ends in folly."

-Samuel Taylor Coleridge





As you can tell, I 've caught up with my work and I am back in the fold!

Peace!

Amadou Scattred Janneh



Gambia-l:



Mr. Yunusa Bah of Quantum Associates Co. in The Gambia has just been added

to our Bantaba (electronic "gathering" place). In keeping with tradition,

we expect a brief intro from him soon.



Amadou

Scattred Janneh



------------------------------



Gambia-l,



I wish to pick up from where I left......



We all want a better Gambia and a better world where people of all

shades may live together without fear and with little prejudice. Over

the past weeks, discussions centred on ethnicity in the Gambia, but I

think the issue was blown out of proportion. Thanks to the timely

intervention of Dr. Nyang 'Cowards' like me were able to stay out.



A discussion of that nature is meaningful only when its objective is to

educate. But when it is meant to arouse sentiments, reasoning may

give way to political rhetorics. The Gambia is at a cross-road where

the old meets the new; the former 'elitists' vs 'saviours'. Upon all

this, the wrestle ground is bare; the Gambia, an entity often called

a political and economic absurdity still reeling from that stigma.

Tell me, given our resources, do we expect miracles? And if they do

happen against our expectations, mustn't they be questioned. For only

then can we satisfy our detractors. The surname of governance is

accountability for otherwise its mother will become revolution.



Can we recall the postings on Daily Observer's future and on the

swearing-in of the new Speaker. These postings are very dissimilar

but with clear messages to all lovers of the Gambia--the dearth of

human resources in our country. The Observer's problems feature the

lack of Gambian technicians who can handle the printing machines! Our

Speaker of the House was sworn-in to office by yet another foreign

Chief Justice! Tell me, when are we going to have a Gambian CJ

(may the soul of Justice Solomon Njie RIP), and

when will we have enough technical people to run our businesses?

Isn't this a more important issue to discuss than bickering over

things which many a time are a figment of the mind? What can be done

about our education policy? How do we encourage older lawyers to take

up seats on the bench? What is wrong with the Personnel Management

Office (PMO)? Why do we continue to spend thousands of Pounds

training hundreds of Accounting Technicians only for these to follow

economic reasoning and seek better jobs while our hospitals are

manned by outside doctors--Cubans, Chinese etc? Please help with

cogent suggestions which can be forwarded, perhaps thru' Tombong, to

Gambian policy makers. Remember, Japan was able to rise from the

ashes of WWII simply because of its highly cherished human resource.



Thank you all.



Lamin Drammeh.



Ceesay Soffie wrote:

>=20

> >----------

> >From: Ceesay Soffie

> >Sent: Friday, January 24, 1997 8:23AM

> >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List;

> >'

> >Subject: RE: REQUEST DENIED!!!

> >

> >Bass:

> >

> >Did I imply in what I wrote that you normally "think with other people=

's

> >heads"!! I certainly hope not and if I did, it was not intended. I d=

o not

> >make assumptions on other people's thinking faculties when our only

> >interaction has been through this medium. Carefully read what I wrote=

,

> >(another request you have every right to deny, for no where do I sugge=

st that

> >linking public figures to their places of origin is unflattering. Eve=

ry

> >person in Gambia knows the origin of Jawara and Jammeh. We cannot kee=

p on

> >comparing the two people (30 years vs. 2 years) when other substantive=

issues

> >should be addressed. Learn not repeat the misdeeds of the past and do=

away

> >with our complacency.

> >

> >And Bass, allowing one's freedom or personal style to be suffocated wo=

uld

> >tantamount to thinking with other people's heads, a practice to be avo=

ided.

> >

> >Respectfully,

> >

> >Soffie ("Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it." - Syrus=

)

> >

> >

> >

> >----------

> >From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH[SMTP:

> >

> >SOFFIE!!

> > THANKS FOR YOUR ADVICE,BUT NO THANKS.BECAUSE I DON'T NORMALLY

> >THINK WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S HEADS.IF YOU BELIEVE THERE IS ANYTHING

> >UNFLATTERING ABOUT LINKING PUBLIC FIGURES TO THEIR ORIGINS,THAT IS VER=

Y

> >SAD INDEED.BUT SINCE YOU ARE NOT QUESTIONING EITHER MY IDEAS OR THE

> >LOGIC I USE TO EXPRESS THEM,BUT ONLY ATTEMPTING TO SUFFOCATE MY FREEDO=

M

> >AND PERSONAL STYLE,THERE IS NOT MUCH I CAN TELL YOU EXCEPT THAT YOUR

> >REQUEST IS DENIED.

> >

> > REGARDS BASSS!!

> >--=3D20

> >SZDD=3D88=3DF0'3Af=3DA8=3D03

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >--

> >SZDD^?'3Af?=03

> >

> >



SOFFIE!!

In case you have forgotten what you wrote,it will be my pleasure to

remind you: "To Mr. Bass, could you please refrain from referring to

Yaya Jammeh as

the Bwiam boy and Mr. Jawara as the man from Barra Jalli - I believe the

connotation to be unflattering and that they serve no purpose. Yaya is

Yaya and Mr. Jawara is Mr. Jawara - all Gambians. Thanks to all for the

indulgence."



As I said earlier, I am much more comfortable defending my ideas than

having to explain

my freedom and personal style of expressing myself,but if you are still

adamant that constantly linking FaFa Jawara to BARRA JALLI and YAYA to

Buyam serves no purpose I can tell you for a fact that it does.If you

have ever taken a course in Rhetoric you would have known that STATING

THE OBVIOUS and constantly REPEATING WHAT IS FAMILIAR to your audience

can do wonders in the way of bringing them around to your way of

thinking.The fact that both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Reverend

Jesse Jackson are two of the finest orators America has ever known is in

a way related to their exceptional mastery of these two techniques.And

if you have been following the recently concluded American Presidential

Race, you would have noticed that there was a point in the campaign when

the word BILL CLINTON was almost synonymous with ARKANSAS ; ever heard

of the COMEBACK KID FROM HOPE ? Sure you have.So, the fact that you are

not aware that something has a purpose doesn't mean that it doesn't have

one.=20



Regards Basss!!!



Soffie

WHEN A PEOPLE VOTE LIKE SHEEP THEY JUST MIGHT BE LED TO THE SLAUGHTER -

NEVER VOTE BECAUSE YOU FEAR THE GUN!!!!

>----------

>From: BALA SAHO[SMTP:

>Sent: Thursday, January 23, 1997 10:19AM

>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

>Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-l

>

>

>

>Mr. Jawara, and all Gambians

>PLEASE PLEASE, I am not sure... if you are not sentimentalis

------------------------------



Could you please add Deeqa Kosar email:

She is very interested is The Gambia issues.









Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 10:43:41 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <



All,



Deeqa Kosar of Seattle, Washington has been added to the list as requested. We welcome her and expect an intro the list. Deeqa please send in your intro to gambial-l when you can. Again welcome!



Sarian



Ergonomics:

* You'll notice that if you're at your computer for a while, your

shoulders, elbows, and wrists tend to tense up. Give your arms a little

break. Stretch out, shake them around, or do whatever. It'll be a

little embarrassing to tell someone that you injured yourself, not from

physical exertion but, from sitting at your computer.

* One thing I've noticed when walking around to other people's computers

is the positioning of the monitors. It's best for your eyes if the

monitor is parallel to your face, and straight out in front of you.

This may sound a little obvious, but you don't know how many people I've

seen with their monitors pointing to the ceiling, or in some strange

position in which you'd have to do yoga just to see the screen.



Consumer:

I've had a week now to use the just released MS Office 97, and from my

first impressions, I'm very...impressed. For a relatively mere $200 you

can upgrade to the Office 97 standard version, or $300 for the Pro

version (with Access and Bookshelf). You can upgrade if you have

practically any old office-type application (see the box for details).

That beats spending $500 or more for the full version.

All the main applications look familiar (Word, Excel, PP) so you won't

have to change your habits to do what you usually do. There are so many

positive new features that listing them would take too long, but the

main ones are: conversion to Web format, default version saving, and

multiple versions in one file. You know how sometimes when you're

opening a document and it says somebody else is using it? Well, now,

everyone in a workgroup can edit the same document.

Other highlights include MS Outlook which replaces Exchange and

Schedule Plus, and Office Art and Office Draw which in most cases

eliminate the need for other drawing applications. Office 97 also

performs faster than Office 95, and is more backwards compatible.

The only thing that bugged me were the animated helper characters that

Microsoft included to help you while you're working. These things posed

no help to me whatsoever, though they were pretty cool to watch.

Though the price for this version is about the same as past versions,

I'd say this is the biggest improvement in MS Office from version to

version I've seen. It's not going to make you run around in the streets

proclaiming this is the best deal in software you've ever gotten (that

would be MS Internet Explorer 3.01 in my opinion because it's free), but

among all office suites (Microsoft, Corel, Lotus) past and near-future

this is the best one I've seen.







Well I am sorry for incorrectly quoting 10 million dollars instead of=20

dalasis. The last time I checked $1.5 million was never considered=20

peanuts. Even though the current government is TRYING to develop the=20

Gambia by concentrating on infrastructures (good or not), the Ebou=20

Jallow case clearly reveals that they are not free of corruption. Agreed=20

they are building hospitals and schools to benefit the poor, but are=20

they enough qualified nurses and teachers, respectively, to work in these=

=20

places? Should we say that it is the infrastructure that matters and not=20

the quality of the service offered? I know that inorder for the Gambia to=

=20

develop, we must all try to work together, but this can only happen if=20

input comes from both the citizens and the government. What I really mean=

=20

is that a true democracy must exist, not threatening to kill journalists=

=20

and citizens for voicing out their opinions. Until then I am afraid that=20

most of our efforts will be fruitless.=20



Anna.



On Wed, 24 Jan 1996, BASS=20

KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:



> ANNA!

> I know that I sometimes bore some people with my these

> INFRASTRUCTURAL'SONGS',and that I never tire of either singing them to

> my self or making others listen to them when I sing,just like what my

> wife does

> with the Yusu Ndure songs, only that mine has a much more serious side

> to it than hers.

>=20

> I normally enjoy more talking about those structures that are

> functional,that impact on the lives of ordinary men and women,boys and

> girls in the Gambia:the FarraFeni Hospital ,for instance;the Gambia

> Port;the Primary and secondary schools that keep on popping all over the

> place with dizzying regularity nowadays;the tv.station that not only

> makes it possible for the Government's opponents to hurl insults at the

> very revolution that made it possible for them to appear on a t.v.

> screen for the first time in their lives,but also puts an end to

> our nations infantile dependence on the the Senegalese t.v.,thus

> reclaiming some of our almost lost national pride. So,these practial

> structures are the kinds of structures that I enjoy talking about

> most.But if you think there is something so fishy about the ARCH 22 that

> makes me evade talking about it,I can try my hands on that too.

>=20

> First of all,I don't know what type of arithmetic you used to arrive at

> the number:$10million Dollars as the construction cost of the

> ARCH,because the last time I checked with my NEW AFRICA MAGAZINE the

> number Quoted there was $1.5million Dollars.SO,you either did not do

> your homework,or simply inflated the number for propaganda

> purposes,which makes me wonder if your other claim that no feasibilty=20

> study was conducted prior to the construction of the monument is also

> correct.But I can still,for the sake of the argument,assume that you

> are correct that Mr.Jammeh capriciously,scandalouly,and wastefully spent

> $10 precious Million Dollars of one of the poorest countries of the

> world on an insignificant structure that is now at the brink of falling

> apart because of its structural inability to withstand the vibrations

> caused by passing vehicles.If that is the case,then I am very sorry and

> sad about that,not because of the millions of dollars that went into its=

=20

> construction - those are peanuts compared to the $600 milion thieved by

> the FaFa Jawara-Saihou sabally Criminal Syndicate - but because the

> monument may not be there by the time my children and your children

> would be old

> enough to visit it in one of their History classes with their History

> Professor from the Gambia University who would tell them that the

> History of our this tiny country could be condensed into basically four

> phases:

> first,it was the pre-White,pre-Colonial Feudal Society Phase;then

> followed by a long

> brutal era of British Colonialism and exploitation,subjugation and

> humiliation;and then a third Phase in which a heartless black criminal

> oligarchy with Gambian passports and British

> dreams of exploitation ruled for thirty-two eternal years,during which

> they successfully hynotized almost all Gambians into believing that

> even though their country was tiny,poor and ignorant it was still the

> Switzerland of west Africa, because the peace,quiet and tranquility it

> had was very much in short supply elsewhere on the Continent.And then

> came the fourth and crucial Phase known as the JULY 22 PHASE, when the

> the Gambian nation was rid of the oligarchy by a group of young

> patriotic Gambian soldiers who restored the country ,its politics,its

> resources and its dignity back to its rightful owners,the Gambian

> people.The professor would then point to the the number twenty-two on

> the front panel of the arch and explain to them that it symbolises the

> fateful day in july 1994 when the criminal clan and their henchmen and

> -women that had mindlessly and contemptuously conspired to defraud the

> the Gambian people for three decades was dethroned and expelled from the

> echelons of power in our

> beloved country;the first day that tyranny and contempt for the Gambian

> people ended and the first day that real independence and nationhood

> began;

> the very first day that that mass hypnosis was replaced by mass

> infrastructural constructions;the very first day that the politics and

> affairs of the Gambian state became a mass property as opposed to being

> the monopoly of few over-fed elites who had so much contempt for the

> Gambian people.

>=20

> So,ANNA,for me personally,the historical,philosopical,aesthetical and

> moral significance of the ARCH far outways,or should I say

> overwhelms,the couple of peanuts spent to erect it or even the clumsy=20

> and haphazard manner in which the entire project was executed;for me,it

> is the symbolic representation of the revolution that destroyed the

> power structures of the very criminal clique that had sucked the Gambian

> blood for so long AND WITH with such impunity.So,my failure to comment

> on this

> edifice has nothing to do with either its high price tag or the

> whimsical process that gave rise to its construction,but everything to

> do with my obsession with the structures that make life easier for the

> ordinary Gambian folks.But ,for the records,I do love ARCH 22 very

> much,its defects notwithstanding,because every historic epoch needs a

> monument ,not only

> as a tribute and a testament to the achievements and failures of that

> epoch,but also as a remider and source of inspiration for the succeeding

> generations.And ,quite evidently,there is no monument that can so

> eloquently tell the story of the Revolution that took place in the

> Gambia

> in July 22,more than ARCH 22.

>=20

> Regards Basss!!

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>=20

> --=20

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

>=20

>=20



Bass: - I have not taken a course in Rhetoric but I enjoy listening to

those who use it to make a relevant point, especially when it is for

progress, with civility. I am sure you are trying to make a point, I

just don't seem to get it. When I hear Clinton, I know he is the

president of the US, as was the case with Jawara, and should be for

Yaya. If you do come up with ideas they should be ones whose time have

come - you may not need to defend them then.



Respectfully

Soffie



Regards Basss!!!

Brothers & Sisters,



Thanks to everyone for their contributions and a warm welcome to all

our newest members.



Now to Mr. Jawara (Musa B.).

I know much have already been said about your posting, and for that

matter this will be short. I fully respect your disappointment, on

Gambia-l. Your disappointment is rightly based on your expectations.

As far as am concern (and I guess many agree with me), Gambia-l has been,

and is still a place where people interested in Gambian related

issues can discuss issues of common interest. Government officials

who subscribe in the list in their (un)official capacities, are free, to move

with ideas they pick up from their participation in the discussions.

What am trying to say is that this forum is not a "Government Policy Analysis

Unit" or a "An Opposition in exile". The fact is that many of the

list members are have "trained minds", and that put them in a

position to be able to criticise past and existing systems. Although

some of us tend to disclose qualities which smells of intellectual dishonestly, by

criticising just for the sake of criticising.( I remember being

accuse by some members of the list some time ago, for not being consequent, since, I

criticise the new regime today and praise them tomorrow.)

That some of the good ideas do not reach the policy makers or Gambian voters bac

k

home is not the fault of the Administrators, subscription managers or any individual

member of Gambia-l.

I don't know what you were thinking about when you started comparing

members of Gambia-l and Ex- president Jawara. As far as know the

people who initiated this network, and those maintaining it, are doing this

free of charge. In other words they are sacrificing the little time

they are spared by the modern capitalist system to keep us together.

I believe many people have written very good pieces, and that is for

the sake of sharing the little they know with us.

Many have been reacting negatively, to the comparison of our two post

independence regimes, but, not many seems to notice this absurd

comparison of Sir Dawda and the "Managers" of Gambia-l. Gambia-l

don't have a paid bureaucracy to implement it's ideas.

Rather than "shooting" the way you are doing come with some

suggestions on how we can get our ideas across to the Gambian

people at home, in order to contribute in the building of a better Gambia for

all.

Thanks for your attention.

Shalom,

Famara.





Bass,



>........If that is the case,then I am very sorry

> and sad about that,not because of the millions of dollars that went

> into its construction - those are peanuts compared to the $600

> milion thieved by the FaFa Jawara-Saihou sabally Criminal

Syndicate.....

>



We all know that the Jawara regime was very corrupt. By comparing

Jammeh regime with with former is backward thinking. Jammeh has done

some goods things since he came to power but a fact is a fact.

Corruption and embezzlement by Jammeh, however small in comparison to

Jawara's regime, is still corruption and embezzlement regardless of

whatever good he (Jammeh) did for the country.



Ousman



I agree, in all aspect of your message. MS Office even goes thru the

year 2100.



On Fri, 24 Jan 1997, Ceesay Soffie wrote:



> Ergonomics:

> * You'll notice that if you're at your computer for a while, your

> shoulders, elbows, and wrists tend to tense up. Give your arms a little

> break. Stretch out, shake them around, or do whatever. It'll be a

> little embarrassing to tell someone that you injured yourself, not from

> physical exertion but, from sitting at your computer.

> * One thing I've noticed when walking around to other people's computers

> is the positioning of the monitors. It's best for your eyes if the

> monitor is parallel to your face, and straight out in front of you.

> This may sound a little obvious, but you don't know how many people I've

> seen with their monitors pointing to the ceiling, or in some strange

> position in which you'd have to do yoga just to see the screen.

>

> Consumer:

> I've had a week now to use the just released MS Office 97, and from my

> first impressions, I'm very...impressed. For a relatively mere $200 you

> can upgrade to the Office 97 standard version, or $300 for the Pro

> version (with Access and Bookshelf). You can upgrade if you have

> practically any old office-type application (see the box for details).

> That beats spending $500 or more for the full version.

> All the main applications look familiar (Word, Excel, PP) so you won't

> have to change your habits to do what you usually do. There are so many

> positive new features that listing them would take too long, but the

> main ones are: conversion to Web format, default version saving, and

> multiple versions in one file. You know how sometimes when you're

> opening a document and it says somebody else is using it? Well, now,

> everyone in a workgroup can edit the same document.

> Other highlights include MS Outlook which replaces Exchange and

> Schedule Plus, and Office Art and Office Draw which in most cases

> eliminate the need for other drawing applications. Office 97 also

> performs faster than Office 95, and is more backwards compatible.

> The only thing that bugged me were the animated helper characters that

> Microsoft included to help you while you're working. These things posed

> no help to me whatsoever, though they were pretty cool to watch.

> Though the price for this version is about the same as past versions,

> I'd say this is the biggest improvement in MS Office from version to

> version I've seen. It's not going to make you run around in the streets

> proclaiming this is the best deal in software you've ever gotten (that

> would be MS Internet Explorer 3.01 in my opinion because it's free), but

> among all office suites (Microsoft, Corel, Lotus) past and near-future

> this is the best one I've seen.

>

>

>





Dear Members!



Even some members are condemning the political discussions going on in this

room, I have been observing a lot of progress. Some members are accepting

what they never accepted, at least at the time I joined the bantaba.

I THINK WE'LL SOON FIND A COMMON GROUND. KEEP IT UP GUYS.



PS! FOOD FOR THE MIND: LATEST JALIBA KUYATEH, don't miss it. It will

supplement Dr. Nyang's latest piece on Gambia-l.



Have a nice weekend

::)))







Guys,

It is really difficult to deal with money without corrupting

a butut. Anyone in this list would be corrupt when man that office.

As a subject, I can understand if as a king you put D3.00 in your

pocket and put D7.00(budget of D10.00) in the development of the

nation rather than feeding your pocket with the whole budget. This

is the two situations we are trying to compare. Everybody in this list

I hope will prefer the former than the latter. This is JAMMEH situation

versus so call Kairaba Jawara situation.

Let us please focus on other interesting issues for our betterment and

put aside Jawara business completely from our discussion.If Mr X feels

Jammeh is more corrupt than Jawara,fine. I hope we can see where he is

coming from.

Have a nice weekend

Buba Bojang (Bada)



































Ousman Gajigo wrote:

>=20

> Bass,

>=20

> >........If that is the case,then I am very sorry

> > and sad about that,not because of the millions of dollars that went

> > into its construction - those are peanuts compared to the $600

> > milion thieved by the FaFa Jawara-Saihou sabally Criminal

> Syndicate.....

> >

>=20

> We all know that the Jawara regime was very corrupt. By comparing

> Jammeh regime with with former is backward thinking. Jammeh has done

> some goods things since he came to power but a fact is a fact.

> Corruption and embezzlement by Jammeh, however small in comparison to

> Jawara's regime, is still corruption and embezzlement regardless of

> whatever good he (Jammeh) did for the country.

>=20

> Ousman





OUSMAN!!

Those who cannot think BACKWARD cannot have a sense of their own

history,and those who cannot think ARROUND cannot understand their

present,and those who cannot think FORWARD will not be able to figure

out how to prpare for their future.So,those of us who are so terrified

of confronting the demons of our reccent past History,they should bear

this fact in mind.So,you,MR.GAJIGO, are absolutely free not want to

remind yourself of your country's past sickening history,but does it not

occur to you that maybe some of your other compatriots might do just the

very opposite of what you are doing: to look their History right in the

eye and try to learn from it whatever is learnable there so that they

would be able to equip themselves with the tools that would help them

organize the present and get ready for the future?



Nobody who knows anything about the psychology of power and what it can

do to the human

soul- especially if that power has no rivals that can check its

excesses from time to time - would be under the illusion that the

present regime in the Gambia is either squeaky clean or angelic.There

are lots of things that must be changed before we can call ourselves a

true peaceful and democratic nation.But a rational analysis of the

acievements and failures of the GAMBIAN REVOLUTION is one thing,and a

tedentious negative bla..bla..bla is something else altogether.



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





My name is Jacob Krubally. I am from Basse. Just came to the U.S recently

to go to college. I am really happy to be a member of this discussion group.

I look forward to reading some of the interesting postings on the list. I

hope to be an active participant in all discussions.



Jacob





Buba Cham is a relative of mine from Chamen in nortern M.I.D.In 1983 he

passed the high school entrance examination and secured a place in Armitage

where i was a second -year student. I remember him being escorted by his

elder brother who was also his principal guardian and sponsor to attend the

customary interview and orientation prior to the opening of School .Almost

as soon as the days' activities wounded down , the elder cham summoned my mom

and broke into tears shaking uncontrollably.He said he was tremendously proud

that Buba was the first among their immediate family to go to school and to

be heading toward a bright future. On the other hand he said he was

devastated at the thoughtof having to essentially curtail his ambotious

brother's future because he was in no position to come up with the first

year's estimate much less sustaining him for the entire five year period he

was expected to be in Armitage. He simply did not have the resources he said

solemnly . Luckily in the end Buba graduated but it came at tremendous cost

to him because he often had to endure long hiatus from school and worst of

all the elder cham and his family were forced into circumstances too terrible

to recount.



I remember Bubas tumultious years in Armitage not because it was

unique.Infact I would contend that a vast majority of us have been a

tremendous strain on our parents limited incomes as we came through high

school. From mid level gov't bereaucrats to the subsistence farmers in the

villages having to foot bills of thousands of dalasis a year for high school

education has become an unaffordable preposition. I do not believe it should

be free but it has become so burdensome that we have to find an innovative

way of easing the crunch on parents. I'd like to float the following

suggestion:



I propose that the gov't go into what i call a covenant with the children of

the nation. This would entail drawing up a precise plan in which the gov't

would pay for the cost of each high school students education not as a free

gov't benefit but as an interest free loan . Upon graduation the students can

pay up what they owe if they enter the job market or they repay by

volunteering in critical sectors of the communities such as tutoring kids ,

being aids in clinics , helping to restore the enviroment or anyother

community enhancing undertaking that is of measurable benefit to the society.

Those that are lucky to go for futher studies would still be required to pay

the inflation adjusted amount if they come back . The consequences of such

an approach would be two-fold:

Parents would be reprived of having to be in the uncanny position of choosing

between paying a high school bill and putting food on the table.

Secondly and perhaps most importantly we would be instilling into our

children a tremendous sense of responsibility.They would see themselves not

only as inhabitants of their communities but also as stakeholders

..Resposibilities foster a great degree of caring and vision. Having throngs

of high school graduates pouring into communities every year doing chores

would redirect the nation's psychi to something we have not yet distinguished

ourselves to be-volunteers. Consequently we will reduce the incipient

idleness that is so deep- rooted in our communities. Before long the entire

nation would be basking in the new can-do spirit that would be evident in our

neighborhoods in the placeof the never ending Attaya sessions.



Message-ID: <





Dear gambia-l,



kindly enlist pamodou njie, his e-mail address is



Corruption: No Longer the Missing Piece in Development Discussions



How can development organizations help governments fight corruption? Long

avoided as a taboo, corruption is increasingly the focus of attention. EDI's

public sector reform group is working not only within the state sector but also

with civil society to change expectations and build a consensus against bribery,

extortion, and cronyism.



Corruption is an impressive spoiler. It can turn a good policy into a messy

failure. It can infect civil society, splitting it into rent-seeking elites and

helpless spectators. It can increase costs, ruin efficiencies, and frustrate

change.



It can also be fought. Among international organizations and national

governments, there's a new willingness to deal pragmatically with chronic

malfeasance in government. According to the Global Coalition for Africa: "Good

governance, which emerged five years ago as an incipient, vaguely defined issue

of donor conditionality, is now a major subject of debate and definition within

Africa, and is recognized as the reform that underpins all other reforms." As

more international organizations and more courageous political leaders work to

combat corruption, it will become harder for societies to condone it.



Although many African leaders have found there is much to gain from trying to

root out extortions and bribery, corruption is not unique to any country or

region. Indeed, at a recent EDI workshop in Jordan, speakers offered experiences

combating corruption in Britain, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Uganda, Singapore and the

U.S.



The anti-corruption movement is tightly linked to the proliferation of

democratic societies and free presses. By raising expectations that elected

officials not exploit public position for private advantage, the media can

create a standard to which current and prospective political leaders can be

held.



However, the transition to openness and accountability is fraught with

difficulties. Countries emerging from closed, secretive autocracies often find

themselves deluged with published reports of corruption and official wrongdoing.

It can seem, in such circumstances, that corruption has become a new pandemic, a

sign that change has unleashed mostly unhealthy forces. In recently democratic

Malawi, for example, amid increasingly shrill charges and countercharges of

bribery and malfeasance, an exasperated parliamentarian declared, "We are all

corrupt."



Oscar Arias Sanchez, Nobel Laureate from Costa Rica, recently warned that people

can become "so disenchanted with the corruption in democratic regimes that they

have even welcomed a new dictatorship."



What is needed is a system that exposes and punishes the truly corrupt and

rewards the honest civil servant. The Economic Development Institute,

collaborating with Transparency International (an NGO that helps governments

fight corruption), is working to advance such systems in East Africa, the Middle

East and elsewhere. Last August the two groups held a workshop in Tanzania that

brought together government officials, non-governmental organizations, and law

enforcement agencies.



Opening the workshop, Tanzania's chief justice, Francis Nyalali, remarked that

corruption had so deeply penetrated his country's politics that there were

reasons to expect that "the worst corrupt practices that this country has ever

seen" would dominate the imminent national elections.



By raising awareness of the damage that can be wrought by corruption, EDI and

its partners helped make it more difficult for Tanzanians to tolerate patterns

of bribery and extortion by government officials. Corruption became a dominant

campaign issue in the presidential elections. An upshot of the workshop was an

anti-bribery pledge that candidates were asked to sign. Benjamin Mkapa, the

ruling party's presidential candidate, made the fight against corruption a

leading campaign theme, and after winning the election won headlines as "Mr.

Clean" because of his insistence on rooting out corrupt officials and installing

civil servants with clean records. He has also taken the unusual step of

disclosing his and his wife's financial holdings. President Mkapa later wrote

Transparency International that the "integrity pledge" has become "a useful

weapon in my armory as I wage this war against corruption."



It would be naive to equate proclamations with changed behavior. However, even

the rhetoric of anti-corruption--reinforced by regularly exposing officials

whose actions belie their declarations--creates an environment where "political

mercenaries" operate with difficulty.



Certain structural steps are important too. A "National Integrity Source Book

for Building More Transparent and Accountable Government," prepared by

Transparency International and EDI with funding from the Ford Foundation, sets

out steps any government can take to build an environment less conducive to

graft.



The book makes the point that corruption "thrives in rigid systems with multiple

bottlenecks and sources of monopoly power in government."



However, the transition from from such a system may present new opportunities

and incentives for bribery. Amid the many uncertainties of change, people "seek

certainty, and they may try to achieve it by paying off officials," the source

book warns.



Sometimes anti-corruption efforts themselves become perverted as officials

launch corruption cases to punish dissidents and unhinge political adversaries.



As economists scrutinize corruption and its consequences, they find that the

damage greatly exceeds the amount involved in bribes and extortions. Losses

occur when government contracts are awarded as a result of bribery rather than

efficiency, or when jobs are lost at firms that refuse to offer bribes and

therefore lose business.



Solidifying legal structures, establishing procurement codes, paying adequate

salaries to civil servants all help. But as much as anything, leaders in the

campaign against corruption see real gains where societies collectively find

their way to different expectations of public behavior, where the long-accepted

pathologies gradually come to be seen for what they are.



EDI plans to translate the source book and publish regional versions for Latin

America, the former Soviet Union, China and the Middle East. Much of EDI's

thrust will continue to be raising public expectations. Says Petter Langseth,

EDI's public sector management specialist, "The main message is that it's okay

for people to expect a government that's not corrupt."





---1560464-178989798-78571:#1769209856--



While it is necessary to bring it to ones attention, if theyshow remorse and ask for our forgiveness, we must do so.Africans and African Americans all have sterotypes that have plaguedus for 100's of years and only we, as a people, can work to overcomethem.debbieOn Tue, 21 Jan 1997, Madiba Saidy wrote:> Forwarded message:> > From saidy@chem.ubc.ca Tue Jan 21 21:57:10 1997> > From: Madiba Saidy < saidy@chem.ubc.ca > > Message-Id: <9701220556.AA12828@dalton>> > Subject: Please! Please!!! Accept my apology.> > To: proctord@u.washington.edu > > Date: Tue, 21 Jan 97 21:56:59 PST> > Cc: saidy@chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)> > X-Mailer: ELM [version 2.3 PL11]> >> > Hi Debbie,> >> > I can understand why you feel offended...I really didn't mean what most> > people will infer from those comments..This is extremely unfortunate on> > my part.> >> > Please accept my apology...I don't have anything against any individual> > African American or collectively as a people. History will teach us all> > that we are the same people, so I can't hate my people, now I know that> > I have a bad taste in humor.> >> > please, Please !! I know you are upset, but remember that we all need a> > second chance...I'm off to Australia over the weekend and I'll try by> > all means to have access to the info. highway to send another apology.> >> > I hope I did not ruin the rest of the week for you. I'll write again> > before I leave.> >> > Good night!> >> > Respecfully,> >> > Madiba.> >------------------------------Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 18:02:25 +0000From: "SISSOHO EM" < E.M.Sissoho@icsl.ac.uk To: Gambia-l@u.Washington.EDU Cc: ABDOU< at137@columbia.edu Subject: NEW MEMBERMessage-ID: < 199701221803.SAA16250@netmail.city.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITFriends,I am glad to be joining the discusion group.There is a danger aboutintroductions,some reveal too much,some reveal too little!!.I willtry and hold the middle ground.I am reading for the English Bar atthe Inns of Court School of Law in London."Not another Lawyer "the cynics might say.I hope to be contributing to the discusions.Regards, Edrisa Sissoho.------------------------------Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 13:08:23 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-lMessage-ID: < 01IEII75H80Y8XOCG2@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMr. Saho and other interested folks on the piece I wrote on the make-up ofthe civilian cabinet if you will, of Yahya Jammeh.I certainly did not make everything clear on that piece ....my thinking wasthat the reader could read between the lines.The line on,"The end justifies the means" was to highlight the state ofdecadence the country is currently in. With this I mean, if Yahya Jammeha renegate soldier with no interest or experience of being in charge of alocal supermarket should find himself making the calls in a country iscertainly a point of concern to me. Jammeh prevails because he resorted tothe campaign of terror on the people of the Gambia. I do not have time togo over his aborninable behaviour during his campaign of terror on the gambianpeople. He has reduced the honour of the presidency to the very minimum.Against this backdrop, any riff-raff could be called on to searve in his cabinetwithout any standard of qualification...in my opinion.Got to go for now, Bass I shall take on you next.MUSA B.VANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 19:55:09 GMT0BSTFrom: "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: comment on election/tribalismMessage-ID: < 21F9660DA3@TOWN9.ncl.ac.uk > Date: Thu, 16 Jan 1997 23:49:02 +0100> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Asbjcrn Nordam < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: comment on election/tribalism> X-To: "'gambia'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > This is Asbjcrn, just to say that joining this BANTABA is a fantastic> source of information and point of views for me. Thanks to all of you.> Right now it s 11.30 p.m. and I m sitting reading and writing since 6.> I was linked on january the 5th, and since then a broad stream of> "letters" are on my screen every day I come to office, and it s hard to> find the time to read all of it, nor to put my comments into it.> Reserve also keeps me from this forum, because I m an outsider, white,> not frequent guest in your country, not well-read in african society,> politics as general or gambian issues specially. But I will try and see> what happens. You can allways ignore it because I m a representative of> that "west", which I know some of you, -even living in it-, love to> hate. The written words sometimes is read otherwise, than is was ment,> when put on the paper. And slight differences are not seen. A> communication model says, that app. 55 % of the message given, comes> from the body-language, and that is not yet possible to transfer here.> If I should find more excuses, it could be, that I don t master english> or other foreign languages.> Without knowing so, I think that one sentence written by Mr. T. Saidy,> when he forwarded the result of the Gambian elections, maybe was> misunderstood by some of you. I felt that there were some of you, who> reacted drawing the gun instantanious and shot him. Some of us has this> political reflex, when we believe that our opponent has not shown up> political correctness.> But thanks to that, I has got so many comments on the political> situation, and the tribal issue, the Gambian history, as never befor.> Many of my gambian friends belong to different tribes. But it is very> seldom I hear them say anything about it, and as a foreigner I m not> aware the differenties, only by language, and that one is obvious.> After parliament-elections in Denmark, when finishing counting the seats> of every party, forming the government, we also try to see if all> "corners of the country" are in some way "represented". Are there> persons from the countryside, small villages, bigger towns and the big> cities ? Do we find young people, middle age and elderly people among> the elected ? How many of the parliamentarians have a workingclass-,> farmers-, commercial-, industrial- or other background ? How many are> low educated, and how many with an academic degree. How many women> compared to men.> That does not mean that we think that they are or should be elected of> these reasons. Idealistic they are elected because of the ideas, the> politics they stand for. And I think that is the same in The Gambia,> which all your different comments confirm. But when a person join a> party or stand up for election, he/she is exactly like anyone of us, not> "neutral" so to say. We become that person we are, from the way we are> braught up, the social influence, what we learn both from studies, but> also from life. Our choice of political party or platform, comes from a> wish or belief of what is right. Who and what will I fight for ? And> that does not come out of the blue sky. It s little by little put> together inside you, based on the above mentionned. And the personality> is also different. Some is quiet, steady, confident, feel comfortable> when daily life is all in order or secured. And others are ready to take> the risc of new ideas, are impatient if they do the same day out and day> in, they want new things to happen all the time.> Some people says: "What are we going to do? "We must produce, achieve> results etc" "Don t waste time on education-do like me, and you will se> the results. I m an expert in my field, and it comes only from hard> work."> Others say. "How shall these things be done" "We must have structure,> order, regulations, else things will fall " And then again others will> say "Who should do this" They are interested in persons, social> behavior.> We feel in Denmark, that there are few women in politics, there are lack> of young people aged 18-30, and people from business-and industry are> missing in parliament. We have very few low-educated persons, and only> 2-3 artists there. Many politicians in Denmark come directly out of the> universities. They had never tried real life. But that doesn t mean that> you , when you are inside the poll-room think of that. "I must vote on> the only young candidate to make the Parliament more balanced" No, I> vote for him, if I beleive in what he is saying to do. Maybe his> campaign was turned to young people at his own age. That is OK to me. He> will se the political question from his platform, with his background,> and maybe because he is young he sees something in that matter, which> his elderly party-fellow does not. It s the same for local> community-elections. If an emmigrant, an african, asian or person from> Turkey stands for a seat, I believe, that even without playing the> racial/etnic/tribal card, many countrymen has sympathies for him. But> they are not voting only because his is an african, they also try to> listen to his "programme".> And I m sure that after noticed who can form a government, what will be> the politic-headlines and programmes for the next period, many danes> inside also feel that they are satisfied when a farmer stands up in> parliament even his is a political opponent. Right now the most popular> minister i Denmark is a total unknown social democrat, who the Prime> Minister put into the Ministry of agriculture and fisheries 2.5 year> ago. Before he was a postman in the "dark countryside". Even deep-blue> conservatives respect him. And the ordinary danes feel it s fantastic> that this man with only 7 years in school can handle one of the most> sensitive ministries in Denmark, and also balance our big problems to> EU. It s some kind of identification. Not that because he is from the> countryside, I m supporting him, or agree on all he says or stands for,> but we who are hard working, not having the best jobs, feels that "his> is one of us", "he will see the political agenda from a platform like my> own".> And when a woman succeed I know from some of my friends, that there are> women who are proud and finds its good. But because you are a women you> don t agree on all the female politician says, and you should not play> the card "Women vote for me", that is no longer political accepted in> Denmark. It had some sympathy some years back.> But you can not because you become a politician hinder people to> identify with you. If they know you are from a specific tribe, they> unconscious maybe to a certain point, feel sympathy for you, listen more> to you than your opponent, if they themselves belong to the same tribe.> But it s not a "law" or "rule". It could be the same on religion. If I> know that the candidate has the same faith in God as I have myself, I> have sympathy for him because when it comes to questions on etics in> some legislation, I think that this man will take the same position in> the question as me, because we are braught up on the same religious> background.> And politics is not allways a question on analysis, ideology,> "presenting the right "bible"", but many times it s mostly feelings,> sentiments: "I like that man, I believe in him", more than I m sure that> his calculations on the future state-budget is correct. In Denmark we> nearly never see a politician who "play the social/etnic/tribal card" so> to say. It is not political correct to stand up and say. "You farmers> vote for me, because I m a farmer myself". But the man has a lot of> sympathy amongst the farmers before he even opens his mouth, telling> what he will do. Some years ago we had a social democrat as Prime> Minister, who came from the lowest working class, from that union, and a> lot of working class people voted for him, and not for the social> democrats programme. Today the prime Minister, also a social democrate,> but with an akademic degree, have great , great problems to appeal to> the traditional voters for socialdemocrates. The working class people> can not identify themselves with him. They don t trust in him.> Now I come back to my opening. I think that after recognized that APRC> got 33 seats, UPD 7, NRP 2, PDOIS 1 and 2 were captured by "socalled"> (I don t beleive one can be political independant ) independent> candidates, Mr. T. Saidy just made such an overweiw comment, that he was> glad to see see that all kind of people were represented among the total> parliament-members. I don t think he wanted to "play the tribal card".> But then the discussion about the present governments results judged> upon the former. In Denmark it is very very rare, that we can have a> majority-government. After 1945 it has only happend twice, and the last> one lasted only 2 years. We have a tradition, that the Government has> from budget to budget, from law to law, from project to project, deal> and negotiate with the opposition. That s why it s sometimes not to see> the difference between a left-wing based social democrate government,> and a middle-oriented socialdemocratic one, or a middle-based right-wing> government.> Maybe it is easier in The Gambia to point out the difference between two> majority-governments, because they can rule accordingly to the> party-programme. So the differences should fall out more clearly.> To me it was interesting to stay in The Gambia in 1995, when the> corruption-cases ran in court. People were talking about it, and to me> they expressed their believe in this day of reckoning with the former> administration. As a new manager, leader, board of directors it is> allways good strategi to show up visible signs that "new times has to> come". From my job as an adviser on grass-root level in sports, I> sometimes has to advise a totally new elected board in the club, that if> they feel it is necessary to do something to get the members support> after a period of frustration, the best thing is to do something> visible, and something they feel good sentiments for. But the biggest> menace is, that you later on are taking in doing the same, or doing> nothing. That will cause big big backlash or setback.> I don t believe it s an easy job to take over in the Gambia, and such a> new government has to show up visible results immediately, so people can> see that it s not talk and talk and talk, or promisses, but something> happens. It s not up to me to judge your government, and we in the west> has no such right. So my comment will only be, the same as I told my> gambian friends, when it comes to politics: I go and watch. I know what> a bag of rice costs, and how many cups a good wife can get out of it. I> look for the daily life first. Is there emprovements for the families, I> pay visit. Next I look for the educational system, are there schools so> the children don t have to go on two shifts, are there materials. Is it> possible to take an education, and use it inside the country. I m also> looking on the infra -structure, communication, the health- and social> systems. There are many jobs in these sectors, that many gambians could> maybe have a job, earn a living. From my first visit in 1979 I went home> and told my friends, that The Gambia could be in the region, what> Denmark is in western Europe, the food-producing country. Animals,> dairy-products, fisheries, with energy produced on sun-cell, wind ect.> And because of all them high educated Gambians placed all ower the> world, I think that this small country could become leading in> develloping high-technology-based industry in west-africa (but people> who know about such things may correct me).> But all the time I know, that it is not fair to compare to where I come> from. Because I don t go to the Gambia so often, I can see if it s> better or worser, when I go. If some of my gambian friends ever join> into politics (and some of them might do) I have promissed to be their> conscience, keep telling them, what they said in the very loud> discussion I ve been witness to over the past 17 years. I m also aware> of the role I play myself, and my countrymen i Denmark, in Europe, in> the West. There is not much to applaud, when it comes to deal on> Africa-issues. That is another story, which we can take later. Now I> will stop with this very very long comment, find my car and ride to my> home. Thanks once again for letting me into this Bantaba.> Asbjcrn NordamAsbjcrn,Thanks for a well said piece.PLB------------------------------Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 15:37:52 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:OBSERVATIONS ON GAMBIA-LMessage-ID: < 01IEIMIS6DG28XO7PS@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBass this is Musa and I thank you for your comments. Before I make freshassaults , please note a typo on the very latest posting prior to this....aborminable....and the line "without any standard for...not of "Now to you Bass, I must credit you for being a true advocate of your believesand convictions. I always enjoy your endurance and enthusiasm on the discussion.However, I found it very difficult to comprehend or to understand theobjectivity of your spasmodic support for Jammeh even when its absolutelyclear that his activities in the office of the president is dubious to saythe least. The Swiss Bank saga and the Malian business man currently awaitingtrial in Miami who was ushered into the vice presidential residence in Bakau.......to give a few example.I can state with exactitude that this man was inhand-in-glove with Jammeh.It's sad and pathetic that the image of our countryis tarnished under this boy from Bu-yam ....to borrow your term.Finally, Bass I never asked anybody on the list to write anything that willappeal to my political philosophy or interest as your statement connotes. Ican do that on my own very effectively. Reading through your postings Bass,I can fairly say that you are a typical "Bantaba" debater who only sees thefacts nonchalantly to advance his views for what ever reason. I do not havetime to sway your thinking on the net...because any attempt by me to do thatwould tantamount to an effort by me to move HELLA-KUNDA mountain. Nothingpersonal pal...MUSA B. JAWARAVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 23:22:13 +0100From: "tgr" < tgrotnes@online.no To: "The GAMBIA-L list" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: A good tip?Message-ID: < 199701222221.XAA25621@online.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitEven if I do enjoy every message I get from the Gambia-L list members,I dear myself to ask some of you good members to perhaps edit your mail alittlesometimes before you reply to a long subject.Perhaps only keeping a few lines of the subject you are replying to, sincethesubject itself already is present on the subscribers mail?!Just a tip. :-)Best regards,Tosh Grotnes------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 09:12:08 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: observations on gambia-lMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970123081208.006adfb0@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"A REMINDER!!!Mr. Jawara!Refresh your memories on,.....your ousted Jawara's past cabinets, how manyincompetent "illiterates" held ministerial posts? The Nigerian oil saga, whowas in the centre of it? Jawara. How about Jawara's business with theEnglish-based Nigerian businessman who was "allegedly" involved with one ofour Ex-First Ladies?....... it goes on, but I choose to limit myself, forthe meantime, to the nature of what seems "wrong" for you under PresidentJammeh, but "right" under deposed Jawara.ONE THING YOU'VE GOT TO LEARN TO LIVE WITH, PAL, IS YAYA JAMMEH HOLDS THEGAMBIAN PRESIDENCY TODAY. IT WAS JAWARA YESTERDAY AND TOMORROW IT'S GONNA BESOME OTHER GAMBIAN SOMEWHERE:GOD BLESS GAMBIA!!::)))Abdou Oujimai------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 15:19:45 +0000From: "BALA SAHO" < B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-lMessage-ID: < m0vnQtp-000XEtC@maila.uscs.susx.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMr. Jawara, and all GambiansPLEASE PLEASE, I am not sure... if you are not sentimentalising thesubject. Are we interested in our country or in persons or inparties? How can you compare the PPP era with any other human era?Hey we are human and every human being makes errors but can themistakes be corrected? Remember why we are all outside, because ourcountry has not provided for us for more than 30 years. That meansthat many of us had to live from hand to mouth for several years. Areyou not sad about that? Is blood not running in our veins to havemercy for the deprived? Are we going to let our children to point atus and say, "Our mothers and fathers were bunch of *****s". How couldthey mismanage the economy not ten years, not twenty years, but formore thirty years? How can we correct the situation? (Pleaseunderstand that I am not nullifying everything under PPP but theywere insignificant)Here I want to explain how we as a nation (not a tribe, to hell withthat colonial invention: sorry for my language) can pull ourresources together and make The Gambia a better nation.One thing that bothered Africa for so long is the tendency to clingto tribe/clientage. Instead of supporting the incumbent because he isa Gambian we refer to tribal nonsense. Some writers have gone so farto suggest that one of the best things one could do in Africa is toabolish multi partisim for for a while. This would mean the incumbentleader/government will adhere only to national interest. He or She can aswell have his or her own party but the party and state affairs will beseparate. He or She makes sure at all costs national interest isserved first. What do we demand from such a leader? Such a leadermust be radical, well informed or be surrounded by well informedwomen and men with the country's interest at heart. This would meanthat at a point in development, though we have different views of howto run the country our main objectives are for the country and notfor any tribe, party or individual. Think about America, Japan,England etc, etc, They have multi party systems but no one worries ifthe right or left takes over power because in any case they will servefirst the country. On the other hand think about Africa and allfollowers of PPP's jawara, the Kaundas, the Mois, the list goes on...So what am I actually trying to say? What I am trying to say is thatwe have a chance under the present regime to turn the wheel in motionon the course to national development. I hope that the presidentbears in mind at all times the interest of our nation.Think about it. In Africa we have become so dependent even on theWest that without help we are no where. For example for 30 yearsunder PPP no significant development took place. We have become sodependent, from "Banta Plas" the community development Aid in the 60sto all the more than 200 NGOs. Good God, do we have to wait for anNGO to tell us how to clean our streets or dig our toilets or how to feedour children?I think we are much better off now than before under PPP.PEACE AND UNITYBala> Date: Wed, 22 Jan 1997 13:08:23 -0600 (CST)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-l> Mr. Saho and other interested folks on the piece I wrote on the make-up of> the civilian cabinet if you will, of Yahya Jammeh.> I certainly did not make everything clear on that piece ....my thinking was> that the reader could read between the lines.> The line on,"The end justifies the means" was to highlight the state of> decadence the country is currently in. With this I mean, if Yahya Jammeh> a renegate soldier with no interest or experience of being in charge of a> local supermarket should find himself making the calls in a country is> certainly a point of concern to me. Jammeh prevails because he resorted to> the campaign of terror on the people of the Gambia. I do not have time to> go over his aborninable behaviour during his campaign of terror on the gambian> people. He has reduced the honour of the presidency to the very minimum.> Against this backdrop, any riff-raff could be called on to searve in his cabinetwithout any standard of qualification...in my opinion.> Got to go for now, Bass I shall take on you next.> MUSA B.> VANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 13:54:31 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarding an intro.Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970123135347.26783F-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 03:59:53 -0500From: listproc@u.washington.edu To: OUSMAN.JOBE@EY.COM Cc: tloum@u.washington.edu, Subject: Error Condition Re: Ousman Jobe IntroSubject: Ousman Jobe IntroMessage-Id: <0014500001883002000002L022*@MHS>Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 03:59:53 -0500It's a pleasure to be a new member of this list. Here are a couple tidbitsabout myself:My name is Ousman Jobe (as you probably know from the heading of this message!)I came to the U.S. after graduating from high school in Paris, France back in1991I graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1995 with a B.A.in Economics and a minorin Business administration emphasizing accounting.I currently work for the professional services firm of Ernst & Young LLP in SanFrancisco as a Staff 2 in the Audit Department.Passions include soccer, travel, Le Francais y el Espanol and meetingintelligent people.I look forward to engaging in open and lively discussions with the rest ofyou-- INSHA ALLAH!OJ------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 12:57:26 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: observations on Gambia-lMessage-ID: CRY1-970123175726Z-31847@mcl2.prc.com Mr. Saho:The Gambia is suffering the consequences of a 30 year inertia,economically/developmentally, or what have you. However, we neverfeared for our lives, i.e., guns. Granted, the A(F)PRC came in with aclaim to clean house which explains the support they received from themajority of us. They got greater support when they again said they willnot be running for political office but will hand over to ademocratically elected government. We all know what happened; We allknow what house they cleaned and emptied into personal Swiss bankaccounts, we all know what they have done to their colleagues who daredto question the course they were charting!Mr. Saho, I think it is time we stop dedicating so much time tocomparing the erstwhile regime to the present one. We have what we havenow and it behooves us all to question the practicality of theirprograms, hold them accountable for their misdeeds. Nobody istrumpeting the good deeds during their time and we do not have to do sofor the present regime either. They are where they are to do good forthe people and when they do not do so, we let them know, unequivocally,that we do not want them.To Mr. Bass, could you please refrain from referring to Yaya Jammeh asthe Bwiam boy and Mr. Jawara as the man from Barra Jalli - I believe theconnotation to be unflattering and that they serve no purpose. Yaya isYaya and Mr. Jawara is Mr. Jawara - all Gambians. Thanks to all for theindulgence.SoffieWHEN A PEOPLE VOTE LIKE SHEEP THEY JUST MIGHT BE LED TO THE SLAUGHTER -NEVER VOTE BECAUSE YOU FEAR THE GUN!!!!>---------->From: BALA SAHO[SMTP: B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk >Sent: Thursday, January 23, 1997 10:19AM>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-l>Mr. Jawara, and all Gambians>PLEASE PLEASE, I am not sure... if you are not sentimentalising the>subject. Are we interested in our country or in persons or in>parties?------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 14:07:05 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: On SisokhoMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.970123135524.26783G-100000@terve.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,As some of you have seen in the news, Babanding Sisokho haspleaded guilty to all the federal charges against him and is awaitingsentencing in Florida.I have the following questions:I saw with my own eyes that this non-Gambian actually lives in theofficial residence of the Vice President and is GUARDED BY GAMBIANSOLDIERS ! Why are poor Gambians paying to have a multi-millionaireguarded ? Why is this man, who has had a history of run-ins with the law,living in a house subsidized by Gambian taxpayers ??What has happened to the investigation into the drug shipmentaddressed to the Gambian Ministry of Agriculture ? Why was so muchgovernment resources spent trying to defend this man and proclaim hisinnocence ? If you remember, our own Mr. Saidy took part in such adefense.In other words, why is this man so special to Jammeh ? Are we nowto dismiss charges that this man is involved in his illegal activities inleague with the Gambian government hence the special treatment ?Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 97 13:10:14 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Baba Gale Jallow's e-mail addressMessage-ID: <9701231910.AA00910@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainDoes anyone know the e-mail address of Baba Gale Jallow of The Observer orwhere we can get it?Thanks a lot...- Francis------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 11:54:10 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded from Fatou NjieMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.970123114750.5816F-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFatou, your " panther " address has been added to the list.Ms Jacob Krubally has been added to the list. We welcome her and will belooking forward to her introduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================Hi everyone,My name is Fatou N'Jie and I am currently at Georgia State Universitydoing my Masters in Decision Sciences. I am an alumnus of Gambia HighSchool, class of 1988. Friends and relatives out there can email me atthe address below. I look forward to hearing from all of you. Chow!!!***************************************** Fatou N'Jie ** Decision Sciences ** Georgia State University ** ** email: fanjie@gsu.edu ****************************************------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 18:31:11 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: On SisokhoMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970123181940.23298A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAbdouThanks for that piece on Sisoko. I believe that this saga adds to theserious questions that Gambians must ask of Jammeh. Clearly, where thereis smoke, there is fire. And I'm concerned that we may have a wolf insheep clothing sitting in as president of our beloved nation. The onlyvehicle that can press on some of these questions is the Gambianmedia, yet unfortunately some of the memebers are facing the threat ofpolitical oblivion.I cannot but wonder if we will ever see the true meaning of our ownnational anthem "let justice guide our actions"Good dayYaya------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jan 1996 05:25:14 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: REQUEST DENIED!!Message-ID: < 31059889.134C@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSOFFIE!!THANKS FOR YOUR ADVICE,BUT NO THANKS.BECAUSE I DON'T NORMALLYTHINK WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S HEADS.IF YOU BELIEVE THERE IS ANYTHINGUNFLATTERING ABOUT LINKING PUBLIC FIGURES TO THEIR ORIGINS,THAT IS VERYSAD INDEED.BUT SINCE YOU ARE NOT QUESTIONING EITHER MY IDEAS OR THELOGIC I USE TO EXPRESS THEM,BUT ONLY ATTEMPTING TO SUFFOCATE MY FREEDOMAND PERSONAL STYLE,THERE IS NOT MUCH I CAN TELL YOU EXCEPT THAT YOURREQUEST IN DENIED.REGARDS BASSS!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jan 1996 05:39:32 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: REQUEST DENIED!!!Message-ID: < 31059BE4.465F@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableSOFFIE!!THANKS FOR YOUR ADVICE,BUT NO THANKS.BECAUSE I DON'T NORMALLYTHINK WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S HEADS.IF YOU BELIEVE THERE IS ANYTHINGUNFLATTERING ABOUT LINKING PUBLIC FIGURES TO THEIR ORIGINS,THAT IS VERYSAD INDEED.BUT SINCE YOU ARE NOT QUESTIONING EITHER MY IDEAS OR THELOGIC I USE TO EXPRESS THEM,BUT ONLY ATTEMPTING TO SUFFOCATE MY FREEDOMAND PERSONAL STYLE,THERE IS NOT MUCH I CAN TELL YOU EXCEPT THAT YOURREQUEST IS DENIED.REGARDS BASSS!!--=3D20SZDD=3D88=3DF0'3Af=3DA8=3D03--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jan 1996 06:04:53 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: 'THE ARCH 22 FIASCO'Message-ID: < 3105A1D5.4E5@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableANNA!I know that I sometimes bore some people with my theseINFRASTRUCTURAL'SONGS',and that I never tire of either singing them tomy self or making others listen to them when I sing,just like what mywife doeswith the Yusu Ndure songs, only that mine has a much more serious sideto it than hers.I normally enjoy more talking about those structures that arefunctional,that impact on the lives of ordinary men and women,boys andgirls in the Gambia:the FarraFeni Hospital ,for instance;the GambiaPort;the Primary and secondary schools that keep on popping all over theplace with dizzying regularity nowadays;the tv.station that not onlymakes it possible for the Government's opponents to hurl insults at thevery revolution that made it possible for them to appear on a t.v.screen for the first time in their lives,but also puts an end toour nations infantile dependence on the the Senegalese t.v.,thusreclaiming some of our almost lost national pride. So,these practialstructures are the kinds of structures that I enjoy talking aboutmost.But if you think there is something so fishy about the ARCH 22 thatmakes me evade talking about it,I can try my hands on that too.First of all,I don't know what type of arithmetic you used to arrive atthe number:$10million Dollars as the construction cost of theARCH,because the last time I checked with my NEW AFRICA MAGAZINE thenumber Quoted there was $1.5million Dollars.SO,you either did not doyour homework,or simply inflated the number for propagandapurposes,which makes me wonder if your other claim that no feasibilty=20study was conducted prior to the construction of the monument is alsocorrect.But I can still,for the sake of the argument,assume that youare correct that Mr.Jammeh capriciously,scandalouly,and wastefully spent$10 precious Million Dollars of one of the poorest countries of theworld on an insignificant structure that is now at the brink of fallingapart because of its structural inability to withstand the vibrationscaused by passing vehicles.If that is the case,then I am very sorry andsad about that,not because of the millions of dollars that went into its=20construction - those are peanuts compared to the $600 milion thieved bythe FaFa Jawara-Saihou sabally Criminal Syndicate - but because themonument may not be there by the time my children and your childrenwould be oldenough to visit it in one of their History classes with their HistoryProfessor from the Gambia University who would tell them that theHistory of our this tiny country could be condensed into basically fourphases:first,it was the pre-White,pre-Colonial Feudal Society Phase;thenfollowed by a longbrutal era of British Colonialism and exploitation,subjugation andhumiliation;and then a third Phase in which a heartless black criminaloligarchy with Gambian passports and Britishdreams of exploitation ruled for thirty-two eternal years,during whichthey successfully hynotized almost all Gambians into believing thateven though their country was tiny,poor and ignorant it was still theSwitzerland of west Africa, because the peace,quiet and tranquility ithad was very much in short supply elsewhere on the Continent.And thencame the fourth and crucial Phase known as the JULY 22 PHASE, when thethe Gambian nation was rid of the oligarchy by a group of youngpatriotic Gambian soldiers who restored the country ,its politics,itsresources and its dignity back to its rightful owners,the Gambianpeople.The professor would then point to the the number twenty-two onthe front panel of the arch and explain to them that it symbolises thefateful day in july 1994 when the criminal clan and their henchmen and-women that had mindlessly and contemptuously conspired to defraud thethe Gambian people for three decades was dethroned and expelled from theechelons of power in ourbeloved country;the first day that tyranny and contempt for the Gambianpeople ended and the first day that real independence and nationhoodbegan;the very first day that that mass hypnosis was replaced by massinfrastructural constructions;the very first day that the politics andaffairs of the Gambian state became a mass property as opposed to beingthe monopoly of few over-fed elites who had so much contempt for theGambian people.So,ANNA,for me personally,the historical,philosopical,aesthetical andmoral significance of the ARCH far outways,or should I sayoverwhelms,the couple of peanuts spent to erect it or even the clumsy=20and haphazard manner in which the entire project was executed;for me,itis the symbolic representation of the revolution that destroyed thepower structures of the very criminal clique that had sucked the Gambianblood for so long AND WITH with such impunity.So,my failure to commenton thisedifice has nothing to do with either its high price tag or thewhimsical process that gave rise to its construction,but everything todo with my obsession with the structures that make life easier for theordinary Gambian folks.But ,for the records,I do love ARCH 22 verymuch,its defects notwithstanding,because every historic epoch needs amonument ,not onlyas a tribute and a testament to the achievements and failures of thatepoch,but also as a remider and source of inspiration for the succeedinggenerations.And ,quite evidently,there is no monument that can soeloquently tell the story of the Revolution that took place in theGambiain July 22,more than ARCH 22.Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 22:43:43 ESTFrom: "SIRLEAF,ANSUMANA" < ASIRLEAF@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: introductionMessage-ID: < 23JAN97.24547079.0031.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Ladies, and Gentleman;My name is Ansumana Sirleaf affectionally called Ansu Sirleaf.I am from Monrovia, Liberia,and a sophomore student at TransylvaniaUniversity in Lexington,Kentucky.Thanks for subscribing me in the Gambia - L, and I will be very gladshare information with you guys from my country later.Best regard.Ansu Sirleaf------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 06:36:19 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970124053649.AAA14100@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Marie Saine has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from her. Welcome to the Gambia-l Marie, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Jan 1997 22:18:00 +0800 (SGT)From: Marie Saine < 9540008@talabah.iiu.my To: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.LNX.3.91.970123215835.21844A-100000@talabah.iiu.my Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMy name is Marie Saine. I am a Gambian but presently studing inInternational Islamic University Malaysia. I attended Albion PrimarySchool and having passed my Common Entrance Examination,I proceeded toSaint Joseph's High School. I sat for my O'levels in 1992 and was admittedin Saint Augustine's High for my A'levels which was successfullycompleted in 1994. I then went to UK for a course in InfomationTechnology. I am now reading law in the above mentioned University.Thanks------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 07:19:40 +0100From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: UN: Human Rights DefendersMessage-ID: < 2303782878.35254147@inform-bbs.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/enriched; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printable 9Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---=46rom: apic=40igc.apc.org,InternetSubject: UN: Human Rights Defenders- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -UN: Human Rights DefendersDate Distributed (ymd): 970123Document reposted by APICProtection for Human Rights Defenders Needs Defense---------------------------------------------------Further background information on the Human Rights DefendersDeclaration is being posted on HRI's Web Site:Should you have any questions or wish to discuss aspects ofthis initiative, feel free to contact:Laurie S. Wiseberg, Executive DirectorHuman Rights Internet, 8 York St, Suite 302Ottawa, Ontario K1S 0W1, CanadaTel (1-613) 789-7407; Fax (1-613) 789-7414E-mail: < or < ************************************************************DEFEND YOUR RIGHT TO DEFEND HUMAN RIGHTSDear FriendsWe have an urgent matter to bring to your attention thatrequires immediate action. Below is background information onthe UN Draft Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, which isunder negotiation in Geneva. Please consider whether youand/or your organization can sign the attached joint NGOstatement on the Declaration and send your responses as soonas possible.Thank you for your attention=21**************************************************************Did you know...* that governments are drafting a Declaration to Protect theRights of Human Rights Defenders at the United Nations?* that negotiations are being held hostage by somegovernments' proposals to erode existing standards whichrecognize rights to free speech, assembly, access toinformation, etc. that are necessary to promote and protecthuman rights?* that the Human Rights Defenders Declaration UN Working Groupwill be meeting February 24-28 in Geneva?* that there is a danger of the Working Group being abandoneddue to lack of progress, or worse, that the Declaration willapprove unacceptable restrictions on human rights advocacy?* that there is urgent need to for you to speak up now bycontacting us, your government and other UN delegates?DO NOT DELAY=21 JOIN US AND DEFEND YOUR RIGHT TO DEFENDHUMAN RIGHTS=21OVERVIEWIn 1985, the UN Commission on Human Rights established acommittee, called a =22working group=22, to draft a UN Declarationon the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups, andOrgans of Society to Promote and Protect UniversallyRecognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms. The WorkingGroup, composed of government representatives, is also open toparticipation by all interested NGOs. So far, it has almostagreed on the text of a declaration. Yet several of the mostcritical rights for human rights defenders remain unresolved.=20It seemed that the Declaration would be completed in 1992, buta few governments obstructed its completion by proposingmeasures that would restrict the rights of human rightsdefenders rather than protect them. The Working Group normallyoperates by consensus rather than voting; one country or ahandful can block the whole process. At present, the WorkingGroup has not yet reached final agreement on the followingissues:* Some governments are insisting on including language thatwould require human rights defenders to carry out their workin conformity with national laws and regulations. Incountries where national laws and regulations do not protectrights to free speech, association, movement, etc., such anagreement in a UN text would be very dangerous. In manycountries, national laws fall short of internationalstandards. Language affirming that international law is theframework is essential.* Many delegations have challenged language guaranteeing theright of defenders =22individually and in association withothers, to solicit, receive and utilize voluntary financialor other contributions, for the purpose of promoting andprotecting, through peaceful means, human rights andfundamental freedoms=22. At issue is whether the Declarationshould spell this out specifically or not. For many NGOs,this is a critical issue. To do a professional job, NGOsneed the freedom to organize and fund their activities. Forcertain governments, this is one of the most controversialissues and it will be difficult for it to emerge as part ofthe final draft.* Other unresolved issues include whether groups have theright to defend the rights of others as well as one's own(troubling proposals state that one should only be allowedto advocate on behalf of one's own rights), the right todefend those who cannot appoint a representative (such asthe =22disappeared=22 or minor children), and the right toadvocate outside of one's own country.RESULTS FROM THE 1996 WORKING GROUP SESSIONBecause of a stalemate at the week-long 1996 meeting of theworking group, a recommendation was adopted by consensus forthe Chairman-Rapporteur, Jan Helgesen of Norway, to develop anentirely new, consolidated text. Many delegates to theWorking Group supported this because opposing countries wereinserting ever-increasing and redundant restrictions into thetext.Some of the governments which have been most supportive of astrong Declaration are considering abandoning it at this pointdue to lack of progress. Small participation by NGOs in theeffort gives them the impression that the Declaration is notimportant to NGOs, the groups it would protect. For thisreason, we believe that it is essential for NGOs throughoutthe world to make their voices heard on this matter before itis too late.WE ENCOURAGE YOU TO:* Send a message to governments, including your own, stating:(1) that they should work for the strongest possible draftthat would protect all human rights defenders and groups;(2) that they should make sure there are no restrictions onhuman rights advocacy; and(3) that they should not abandon this effort. (Send them amessage by e-mail, letter or fax, preferably to their UNmission in Geneva. Selected contact information is at theend of this document).* Sign on to a joint NGO statement sponsored by theInternational Human Rights Council at The Carter Center,Human Rights Internet and the Jacob Blaustein Institute forthe Advancement of Human Rights. (The text of the statementis below.)* Send a message to Jan Helgesen, Chairman-Rapporteur of theDefenders Declaration Working Group concerning your views onthe Declaration at: Faculty of Law, University of Oslo, KarlJohans Street 47 N-0162 OSLO, NORWAY; Fax. (47-22) 859-620************************************************************JOINT NGO STATEMENTON HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS DECLARATIONWe, the undersigned, appeal to member states of the UnitedNations engaged in negotiations on the Draft Declaration onthe Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups, andOrgans of Society to Promote and Protect Universally=0ARecognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms to worktoward completing a strong declaration, as soon as possible.Given the importance and precarious nature of the workconducted by human rights defenders at all levels, it isessential that this Declaration affirm the vital role of humanrights advocates and their right to promote and protect humanrights at home and abroad.We believe that stronger efforts must be made to reach anacceptable text and that this effort must not be abandoned.Governments should insist on the inclusion in the Declarationof the following rights of human rights defenders that arestill under discussion. These are core rights which alreadyexist in other international agreements in other forms andthey must be upheld:* the right to advocate human rights ideas freely and openlyand to communicate them to others;* the right to participate in non-violent activities aimed atpromoting observance of human rights;* the right to use the law and state institutions in thedefense of human rights, and to appeal to them when thevictims cannot do so for themselves;* the right to form, join or affiliate with national, regionalor international human rights organizations;* the right to receive and publish information at home andabroad;* the right to obtain and utilize the resources necessary forhuman rights defense;* the right to communicate with national and internationalNGOs on human rights issues and to have access tointergovernmental organizations;* the right to defend human rights in a manner consistent withinternational standards, without being constrained by nationallaws and regulations that fall short of internationalstandards.* the right to defend the rights of others as well as one'sown.It is our view that compromise on any of these principleswould erode rights that are already guaranteed to defenders byexisting international human rights instruments. We cannotaccept such an outcome. We are counting on the commitment ofjustice-minded governments to support the above as a minimalnegotiating position and to bring the Declaration to asuccessful speedy conclusion.=0ASigned,Name:Organization:Address:Phone:Fax:E-mail:Comments:Send above to Human Rights Internet at:advocacy=40humanrights-hri.org************************************************************=0ASELECTED CONTACT INFORMATION FORUN MISSIONS IN GENEVAPhone and Fax numbers for States that are members ofthe 1997 Session of the Commission on Human Rights:Dial 41-22 for Geneva, unless State does not havemission in Geneva, in which case country and citycodes will appear before phone and fax numbers.AFRICAN STATESAlgeria: Phone 774 19 85 - 774 19 86; Fax 774 30 49Angola: Phone 348 40 50; Fax 348 40 46Benin: Phone (0032 2) 374 91 92 - 375 06 74; Fax (0032 2) 37583 26Cape Verde: Phone (0049 228) 26 50 02; Fax (0049 228) 26 50 61Egypt: Phone 731 65 30 - 731 65 39 - 731 26 38; Fax 738 44 15Ethiopia: Phone 733 07 50 - 733 07 58 - 733 07 59; Fax 740 1129Gabon: Phone 345 80 01 - 345 72 17; Fax 340 23 09Guinea: Phone (001 212) 687 8115 - 687 8116 - 687 8117; Fax(001 212) 687 8248Madagascar: Phone 740 16 50 - 740 27 14; Fax 740 16 16Mali: Phone (0049 228) 35 70 48; Fax (0049 228) 36 19 22Mozambique: Phone 347 90 46; Fax 347 90 45South Africa: Phone 849 54 54; Fax 849 54 32Uganda: Phone (0032 2) 762 58 25; Fax (0032 2) 763 04 38Zaire: Phone 740 22 85; Fax 740 37 44Zimbabwe: Phone 758 30 11 - 758 30 13 - 758 30 26; Fax 758 3044ASIAN STATESBangladesh: Phone 732 59 40 - 732 59 49; Fax 738 46 16Bhutan: Phone 798 79 71; Fax 788 25 93China: Phone 792 25 48 - 792 25 43 - 793 35 91 - 792 25 37(HR); Fax 793 70 14India: Phone 732 08 59; Fax 731 54 71 - 738 45 48Indonesia: Phone 345 33 50 - 345 33 57 - 345 33 58 - 345 3359; Fax 345 57 33Japan: Phone 717 31 11; Fax 788 38 11Korea: Phone 791 01 11; Fax 788 62 49Malaysia: Phone 788 15 05 - 788 15 09 - 788 15 23; Fax 788 0492Nepal: Phone 344 44 41 - 345 29 34; Fax 344 40 93Pakistan: Phone 734 77 60; Fax 734 80 85Philippines: Phone 731 83 20 - 731 83 29; Fax 731 68 88Sri Lanka: Phone 734 93 40 - 734 93 49 - 734 98 50; Fax 734 9084EASTERN EUROPEAN STATESBelarus: Phone 734 38 44; Fax 734 38 44Bulgaria: Phone 798 03 00 - 798 03 01; Fax 798 03 02Czech Republic: Phone 740 38 88 - 740 36 68 - 740 36 61; Fax740 36 62Russia: Phone 733 18 70 - 734 66 30 - 734 46 18; Fax PPhone=20734 40 44Ukraine: Phone 740 32 70; Fax 734 38 01=0ALATIN AMERICAN STATESArgentina: Phone 798 19 52; Fax 798 59 95 - 798 19 92Brazil: Phone 929 09 00; Fax 788 25 05Chile: Phone 734 51 30; Fax 734 41 94Colombia: Phone 798 45 54 - 798 45 55; Fax 791 07 87Cuba: Phone 758 23 26; Fax 758 23 77Dominican Republic: Phone 731 30 79; Fax 741 05 90Ecuador: Phone 731 48 79 - 731 52 89; Fax 738 26 76El Salvador: Phone 732 70 36 - 732 75 77; Fax 738 47 44Mexico: Phone 733 88 50; Fax 733 48 10Nicaragua: Phone 736 66 44 - 736 67 07; Fax 736 60 12Uruguay: Phone 732 83 66 Fax 731 56 50WESTERN STATESAustria: Phone 733 77 50; Fax 734 45 91Canada: Phone 919 92 00; Fax 919 92 23Denmark: Phone 73371 50; Fax 733 29 17France: Phone 734 30 30; Fax 734 31 94Germany: Phone 730 11 11; Fax 734 30 43 - 730 12 95Ireland: Phone 732 85 50; Fax 732 81 06 - 731 43 65Italy: Phone 918 08 10; Fax 734 67 02 - 733 07 83Netherlands: Phone 797 50 30; Fax 797 51 29United Kingdom: Phone 918 23 00; Fax 918 23 33 - 918 24 44USA: Phone 749 41 11; Fax 749 48 80************************************************************=20This material is being reposted for wider distribution by theAfrica Policy Information Center (APIC), the educationalaffiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primaryobjective is to widen the policy debate in the United Statesaround African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, byconcentrating on providing accessible policy-relevantinformation and analysis usable by a wide range of groups andindividuals. =20Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mailmessage): africapolicy-info=40igc.apc.org (about the AfricaPolicy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info=40igc.apc.org(about APIC); woa-info=40igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documentspreviously distributed, as well as the auto-responseinformation files, are also available on the Web at:To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write toapic=40igc.apc.org. For more information about material cited=46rom another source please contact directly the sourcementioned in the posting rather than APIC.=20For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,110 Maryland Ave. NE, =23509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail: apic=40igc.apc.org.************************************************************=20---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara.=0A24.1.1997 7:00--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara 10 ------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jan 1996 13:52:15 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-L@U.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: Re: 'Political reasoning']Message-ID: < 31060F5F.3C19@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------59BF5AA02AE6"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------59BF5AA02AE6Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: base64X-MIME-Autoconverted: from 8bit to base64 by mx5.u.washington.edu id CAA19368LS0gDQpTWkREiPAnM0FmqAMNCg==--------------59BF5AA02AE6Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Disposition: inlineReturn-Path: < binta@iuj.ac.jp Received: from mlsv.iuj.ac.jp by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id GAA25599; Fri, 24 Jan 1997 06:44:42 -0300Received: from sdpc006.iuj.ac.jp (sdpc006.iuj.ac.jp [202.232.48.115]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id MAA04212; Fri, 24 Jan 1997 12:44:00 +0900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp Message-Id: < 199701240344.MAA04212@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 12:48:40 JST +900Reply-To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Subject: Re: 'Political reasoning'To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA In-Reply-To: < 3105A1D5.4E5@QATAR.NET.QA MIME-Version: 1.0X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Shall we pose for a moment and reconsider some of our arguments.There has been so much comparison between Jawara and Jammeh that Ifear history may come to repeat itself. 30 years of PPP rule istoday dubbed by many as three lost decades, for whatever reason onlythe sayers could say. Many of us have so easily forgotten thatdespite the chance we had to rectify the `anomalies', most of usfelt content with the status quo ante. Praise singing of the PPP wasa norm; dissent was sacrilege. With all its pitfalls, we must creditPPP for making Gambia the smiling coast of Africa. There was peace,mutual understanding, and a balance in administration. All these wererelative; comparable to the best that most of our neighbours yearnedfor. This credit we must give the PPP. Inflation was close to singledigit, cost of living manageable, and expectations about the futurepositive. For most of the time, rule of law and stability wereensured. Remember this was done in 30 years!--to long?Secondly, who were the PPP government? You and I. The revelations ofthe various commissions indicated one fact very clearly, i.e., it wasbusinessmen and CIVIL SERVANTS who wreaked havoc on our own people.The politicians had their share, but we the commoners had the lion'sshare. We all wanted to work for the Customs Dept. or another similarinstitution where fiddling was possible!More importantly, aren't we too quick in passing judgement on Yahya.Should we compare a two-year old to an adult of 30? Remember thata political race of this kind, especially in Africa, is never won untilit is over. Today we are saying all this about PPP because they areout of power. Why don't we give the APRC time to wean off from thebreast. Let the dust settle and then we take count. Who knows they maycome out even better than we think. But before then it is prudent forus to exercise restraint in casting blame and praise when it is stillsunrise. The temperature may rise!TO BE CONTINUED>Lamin drammeh.--------------59BF5AA02AE6--------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jan 1996 14:02:07 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 310611AE.696C@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMarie Saine wrote:>=20> My name is Marie Saine. I am a Gambian but presently studing in> International Islamic University Malaysia. I attended Albion Primary> School and having passed my Common Entrance Examination,I proceeded to> Saint Joseph's High School. I sat for my O'levels in 1992 and was admit=ted> in Saint Augustine's High for my A'levels which was successfully> completed in 1994. I then went to UK for a course in Infomation> Technology. I am now reading law in the above mentioned University.>=20> ThanksMARIE!!Welcome onboard,you would simply love it down here! I am anex-ST.AUGUSTINIAN myself,but that was centuries ago.SO,keep up beingsmart and participate fully in the Gambia Debate.Once again WELCOME !!Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 08:23:30 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "'GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List'" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,"' KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA' " < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Subject: RE: REQUEST DENIED!!!Message-ID: CRY1-970124132330Z-32277@mcl2.prc.com Bass:Did I imply in what I wrote that you normally "think with other people'sheads"!! I certainly hope not and if I did, it was not intended. I donot make assumptions on other people's thinking faculties when our onlyinteraction has been through this medium. Carefully read what I wrote,(another request you have every right to deny, for no where do I suggestthat linking public figures to their places of origin is unflattering.Every person in Gambia knows the origin of Jawara and Jammeh. We cannotkeep on comparing the two people (30 years vs. 2 years) when othersubstantive issues should be addressed. Learn not repeat the misdeedsof the past and do away with our complacency.And Bass, allowing one's freedom or personal style to be suffocatedwould tantamount to thinking with other people's heads, a practice to beavoided.Respectfully,Soffie ("Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it." - Syrus)>---------->From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH[SMTP: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA >SOFFIE!!> THANKS FOR YOUR ADVICE,BUT NO THANKS.BECAUSE I DON'T NORMALLY>THINK WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S HEADS.IF YOU BELIEVE THERE IS ANYTHING>UNFLATTERING ABOUT LINKING PUBLIC FIGURES TO THEIR ORIGINS,THAT IS VERY>SAD INDEED.BUT SINCE YOU ARE NOT QUESTIONING EITHER MY IDEAS OR THE>LOGIC I USE TO EXPRESS THEM,BUT ONLY ATTEMPTING TO SUFFOCATE MY FREEDOM>AND PERSONAL STYLE,THERE IS NOT MUCH I CAN TELL YOU EXCEPT THAT YOUR>REQUEST IS DENIED.> REGARDS BASSS!!>--=20>SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03>-->SZDD^?'3Af?------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 09:27:38 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FW: REQUEST DENIED!!!Message-ID: CRY1-970124142738Z-32395@mcl2.prc.com >---------->From: Ceesay Soffie>Sent: Friday, January 24, 1997 8:23AM>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List;>' KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA' >Subject: RE: REQUEST DENIED!!!>Bass:>Did I imply in what I wrote that you normally "think with other people's>heads"!! I certainly hope not and if I did, it was not intended. I do not>make assumptions on other people's thinking faculties when our only>interaction has been through this medium. Carefully read what I wrote,>(another request you have every right to deny, for no where do I suggest that>linking public figures to their places of origin is unflattering. Every>person in Gambia knows the origin of Jawara and Jammeh. We cannot keep on>comparing the two people (30 years vs. 2 years) when other substantive issues>should be addressed. Learn not repeat the misdeeds of the past and do away>with our complacency.>And Bass, allowing one's freedom or personal style to be suffocated would>tantamount to thinking with other people's heads, a practice to be avoided.>Respectfully,>Soffie ("Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it." - Syrus)>---------->From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH[SMTP: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA >SOFFIE!!> THANKS FOR YOUR ADVICE,BUT NO THANKS.BECAUSE I DON'T NORMALLY>THINK WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S HEADS.IF YOU BELIEVE THERE IS ANYTHING>UNFLATTERING ABOUT LINKING PUBLIC FIGURES TO THEIR ORIGINS,THAT IS VERY>SAD INDEED.BUT SINCE YOU ARE NOT QUESTIONING EITHER MY IDEAS OR THE>LOGIC I USE TO EXPRESS THEM,BUT ONLY ATTEMPTING TO SUFFOCATE MY FREEDOM>AND PERSONAL STYLE,THERE IS NOT MUCH I CAN TELL YOU EXCEPT THAT YOUR>REQUEST IS DENIED.> REGARDS BASSS!!>--=20>SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03>-->SZDD^?'3Af?------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 16:09:22 +-100From: "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"Subject: South Africa- Aids.Message-ID: < 01BC0A11.9075EAE0@globip139.image.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BC0A11.907D8C00"------ =_NextPart_000_01BC0A11.907D8C00Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports | =Africa Press Review=20Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =rights reserved.=20Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: = quoiset@sonatel.senet.net =2023 Jan 97 - South Africa-AIDS=20South African To Fund Possible AIDS Breakthrough=20>From Lionel Williams ; PANA Correspondent=20JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (PANA) - The South African cabinet is =considering the funding of advanced research into an anti-AIDS =medication which the country's researchers claim has produced far better =results than any existing drug.=20The Johannesburg daily newspaper "The Citizen" reports that a team of =scientists from the University of Pretoria Wednesday briefed the cabinet =on the new medicine -- Virodene P158 -- which they claim could even pull =full-blown AIDS sufferers from the brink of death. They are asking for =about 800,000 U.S. dollars in state funding to continue their research.=20"We should indeed assist with regard to the encouragement of such =research," Deputy-President Thabo Mbeki told the media after the =meeting. He said a final decision on the funding would be taken soon.=20Both the scientists and some of the volunteer patients involved in the =project said they believed the research gave rise to fresh hopes that a =definite cure for AIDS might be found before the turn of the century.=20Their short-term prognosis is that Virodene -- the chemical composition =-- kills the HIV in the body and allows people infected with the virus =to live a long and normal life.=20While another two years of research is required to determine whether the =drug will ultimately cure AIDS, another six months of testing will =determine whether there is any re-emergence of the virus in any patient =who has undergone the full Virodene treatment.=20One of the scientists involved estimated that Virodene would cost AIDS =patients only between 18 and 35 dollars a month. Indications were that =only a six to eight-week course of Virodene would be required.=20Prominent AIDS researchers here -- although delighted by the news -- =reacted cautiously when they were informed about the breakthrough.=20The head of the AIDS Virus Research Unit of the Medical Research Council =of South Africa, Dr. Des Martin, said they were clearly interested and =excited about any news regarding potential cures and remedies for AIDS.=20But, he pointed out that it was difficult to comment on the scientific =merits of the so-called cure, since the evidence had not yet been =submitted for scientific scrutiny or peer review.=20"We wait with interest the case studies which should be made available =to the scientific community at large," he said.=20------------------------------------------------------------------------AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 11:57:12 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Relevant QuotesMessage-ID: < 01IEL9IBM6ZY0025SK@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT"Apathy is the glove into which evil slips its head."-Bodie Thoene"In politics, what begins in fear usually ends in folly."-Samuel Taylor ColeridgeAs you can tell, I 've caught up with my work and I am back in the fold!Peace!Amadou Scattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 12:09:15 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 01IEL9XO47FI0025SK@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Mr. Yunusa Bah of Quantum Associates Co. in The Gambia has just been addedto our Bantaba (electronic "gathering" place). In keeping with tradition,we expect a brief intro from him soon.AmadouScattred Janneh------------------------------Date: Sat, 25 Jan 1997 02:38:11 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Political Reasoning IIMessage-ID: < 199701241733.CAA11861@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I wish to pick up from where I left......We all want a better Gambia and a better world where people of allshades may live together without fear and with little prejudice. Overthe past weeks, discussions centred on ethnicity in the Gambia, but Ithink the issue was blown out of proportion. Thanks to the timelyintervention of Dr. Nyang 'Cowards' like me were able to stay out.A discussion of that nature is meaningful only when its objective is toeducate. But when it is meant to arouse sentiments, reasoning maygive way to political rhetorics. The Gambia is at a cross-road wherethe old meets the new; the former 'elitists' vs 'saviours'. Upon allthis, the wrestle ground is bare; the Gambia, an entity often calleda political and economic absurdity still reeling from that stigma.Tell me, given our resources, do we expect miracles? And if they dohappen against our expectations, mustn't they be questioned. For onlythen can we satisfy our detractors. The surname of governance isaccountability for otherwise its mother will become revolution.Can we recall the postings on Daily Observer's future and on theswearing-in of the new Speaker. These postings are very dissimilarbut with clear messages to all lovers of the Gambia--the dearth ofhuman resources in our country. The Observer's problems feature thelack of Gambian technicians who can handle the printing machines! OurSpeaker of the House was sworn-in to office by yet another foreignChief Justice! Tell me, when are we going to have a Gambian CJ(may the soul of Justice Solomon Njie RIP), andwhen will we have enough technical people to run our businesses?Isn't this a more important issue to discuss than bickering overthings which many a time are a figment of the mind? What can be doneabout our education policy? How do we encourage older lawyers to takeup seats on the bench? What is wrong with the Personnel ManagementOffice (PMO)? Why do we continue to spend thousands of Poundstraining hundreds of Accounting Technicians only for these to followeconomic reasoning and seek better jobs while our hospitals aremanned by outside doctors--Cubans, Chinese etc? Please help withcogent suggestions which can be forwarded, perhaps thru' Tombong, toGambian policy makers. Remember, Japan was able to rise from theashes of WWII simply because of its highly cherished human resource.Thank you all.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Wed, 24 Jan 1996 21:03:37 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FW: REQUEST DENIED!!!Message-ID: < 31067479.2B7A@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableCeesay Soffie wrote:>=20> >----------> >From: Ceesay Soffie> >Sent: Friday, January 24, 1997 8:23AM> >To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List;> >' KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA' > >Subject: RE: REQUEST DENIED!!!> >> >Bass:> >> >Did I imply in what I wrote that you normally "think with other people='s> >heads"!! I certainly hope not and if I did, it was not intended. I d=o not> >make assumptions on other people's thinking faculties when our only> >interaction has been through this medium. Carefully read what I wrote=> >(another request you have every right to deny, for no where do I sugge=st that> >linking public figures to their places of origin is unflattering. Eve=ry> >person in Gambia knows the origin of Jawara and Jammeh. We cannot kee=p on> >comparing the two people (30 years vs. 2 years) when other substantive=issues> >should be addressed. Learn not repeat the misdeeds of the past and do=away> >with our complacency.> >> >And Bass, allowing one's freedom or personal style to be suffocated wo=uld> >tantamount to thinking with other people's heads, a practice to be avo=ided.> >> >Respectfully,> >> >Soffie ("Many receive advice, only the wise profit from it." - Syrus=> >> >> >> >----------> >From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH[SMTP: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA > >> >SOFFIE!!> > THANKS FOR YOUR ADVICE,BUT NO THANKS.BECAUSE I DON'T NORMALLY> >THINK WITH OTHER PEOPLE'S HEADS.IF YOU BELIEVE THERE IS ANYTHING> >UNFLATTERING ABOUT LINKING PUBLIC FIGURES TO THEIR ORIGINS,THAT IS VER=> >SAD INDEED.BUT SINCE YOU ARE NOT QUESTIONING EITHER MY IDEAS OR THE> >LOGIC I USE TO EXPRESS THEM,BUT ONLY ATTEMPTING TO SUFFOCATE MY FREEDO=> >AND PERSONAL STYLE,THERE IS NOT MUCH I CAN TELL YOU EXCEPT THAT YOUR> >REQUEST IS DENIED.> >> > REGARDS BASSS!!> >--=3D20> >SZDD=3D88=3DF0'3Af=3DA8=3D03> >> >> >> >> >--> >SZDD^?'3Af?=03> >> >SOFFIE!!In case you have forgotten what you wrote,it will be my pleasure toremind you: "To Mr. Bass, could you please refrain from referring toYaya Jammeh asthe Bwiam boy and Mr. Jawara as the man from Barra Jalli - I believe theconnotation to be unflattering and that they serve no purpose. Yaya isYaya and Mr. Jawara is Mr. Jawara - all Gambians. Thanks to all for theindulgence."As I said earlier, I am much more comfortable defending my ideas thanhaving to explainmy freedom and personal style of expressing myself,but if you are stilladamant that constantly linking FaFa Jawara to BARRA JALLI and YAYA toBuyam serves no purpose I can tell you for a fact that it does.If youhave ever taken a course in Rhetoric you would have known that STATINGTHE OBVIOUS and constantly REPEATING WHAT IS FAMILIAR to your audiencecan do wonders in the way of bringing them around to your way ofthinking.The fact that both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and ReverendJesse Jackson are two of the finest orators America has ever known is ina way related to their exceptional mastery of these two techniques.Andif you have been following the recently concluded American PresidentialRace, you would have noticed that there was a point in the campaign whenthe word BILL CLINTON was almost synonymous with ARKANSAS ; ever heardof the COMEBACK KID FROM HOPE ? Sure you have.So, the fact that you arenot aware that something has a purpose doesn't mean that it doesn't haveone.=20Regards Basss!!!SoffieWHEN A PEOPLE VOTE LIKE SHEEP THEY JUST MIGHT BE LED TO THE SLAUGHTER -NEVER VOTE BECAUSE YOU FEAR THE GUN!!!!>---------->From: BALA SAHO[SMTP: B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk >Sent: Thursday, January 23, 1997 10:19AM>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-l>Mr. Jawara, and all Gambians>PLEASE PLEASE, I am not sure... if you are not sentimentalis--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 10:20:21 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Request for list subscriptionMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.970124101458.13639A-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICould you please add Deeqa Kosar email: kosarsar@scn.org to the list.She is very interested is The Gambia issues.------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 10:43:41 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 199701241843.KAA23883@thesky.incog.com All,Deeqa Kosar of Seattle, Washington has been added to the list as requested. We welcome her and expect an intro the list. Deeqa please send in your intro to gambial-l when you can. Again welcome!Sarian------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 14:19:48 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: tip of the weekMessage-ID: CRY1-970124191948Z-32771@mcl2.prc.com Ergonomics:* You'll notice that if you're at your computer for a while, yourshoulders, elbows, and wrists tend to tense up. Give your arms a littlebreak. Stretch out, shake them around, or do whatever. It'll be alittle embarrassing to tell someone that you injured yourself, not fromphysical exertion but, from sitting at your computer.* One thing I've noticed when walking around to other people's computersis the positioning of the monitors. It's best for your eyes if themonitor is parallel to your face, and straight out in front of you.This may sound a little obvious, but you don't know how many people I'veseen with their monitors pointing to the ceiling, or in some strangeposition in which you'd have to do yoga just to see the screen.Consumer:I've had a week now to use the just released MS Office 97, and from myfirst impressions, I'm very...impressed. For a relatively mere $200 youcan upgrade to the Office 97 standard version, or $300 for the Proversion (with Access and Bookshelf). You can upgrade if you havepractically any old office-type application (see the box for details).That beats spending $500 or more for the full version.All the main applications look familiar (Word, Excel, PP) so you won'thave to change your habits to do what you usually do. There are so manypositive new features that listing them would take too long, but themain ones are: conversion to Web format, default version saving, andmultiple versions in one file. You know how sometimes when you'reopening a document and it says somebody else is using it? Well, now,everyone in a workgroup can edit the same document.Other highlights include MS Outlook which replaces Exchange andSchedule Plus, and Office Art and Office Draw which in most caseseliminate the need for other drawing applications. Office 97 alsoperforms faster than Office 95, and is more backwards compatible.The only thing that bugged me were the animated helper characters thatMicrosoft included to help you while you're working. These things posedno help to me whatsoever, though they were pretty cool to watch.Though the price for this version is about the same as past versions,I'd say this is the biggest improvement in MS Office from version toversion I've seen. It's not going to make you run around in the streetsproclaiming this is the best deal in software you've ever gotten (thatwould be MS Internet Explorer 3.01 in my opinion because it's free), butamong all office suites (Microsoft, Corel, Lotus) past and near-futurethis is the best one I've seen.------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 15:15:22 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 'THE ARCH 22 FIASCO'Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEWell I am sorry for incorrectly quoting 10 million dollars instead of=20dalasis. The last time I checked $1.5 million was never considered=20peanuts. Even though the current government is TRYING to develop the=20Gambia by concentrating on infrastructures (good or not), the Ebou=20Jallow case clearly reveals that they are not free of corruption. Agreed=20they are building hospitals and schools to benefit the poor, but are=20they enough qualified nurses and teachers, respectively, to work in these==20places? Should we say that it is the infrastructure that matters and not=20the quality of the service offered? I know that inorder for the Gambia to==20develop, we must all try to work together, but this can only happen if=20input comes from both the citizens and the government. What I really mean==20is that a true democracy must exist, not threatening to kill journalists==20and citizens for voicing out their opinions. Until then I am afraid that=20most of our efforts will be fruitless.=20Anna.On Wed, 24 Jan 1996, BASS=20KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:> ANNA!> I know that I sometimes bore some people with my these> INFRASTRUCTURAL'SONGS',and that I never tire of either singing them to> my self or making others listen to them when I sing,just like what my> wife does> with the Yusu Ndure songs, only that mine has a much more serious side> to it than hers.>=20> I normally enjoy more talking about those structures that are> functional,that impact on the lives of ordinary men and women,boys and> girls in the Gambia:the FarraFeni Hospital ,for instance;the Gambia> Port;the Primary and secondary schools that keep on popping all over the> place with dizzying regularity nowadays;the tv.station that not only> makes it possible for the Government's opponents to hurl insults at the> very revolution that made it possible for them to appear on a t.v.> screen for the first time in their lives,but also puts an end to> our nations infantile dependence on the the Senegalese t.v.,thus> reclaiming some of our almost lost national pride. So,these practial> structures are the kinds of structures that I enjoy talking about> most.But if you think there is something so fishy about the ARCH 22 that> makes me evade talking about it,I can try my hands on that too.>=20> First of all,I don't know what type of arithmetic you used to arrive at> the number:$10million Dollars as the construction cost of the> ARCH,because the last time I checked with my NEW AFRICA MAGAZINE the> number Quoted there was $1.5million Dollars.SO,you either did not do> your homework,or simply inflated the number for propaganda> purposes,which makes me wonder if your other claim that no feasibilty=20> study was conducted prior to the construction of the monument is also> correct.But I can still,for the sake of the argument,assume that you> are correct that Mr.Jammeh capriciously,scandalouly,and wastefully spent> $10 precious Million Dollars of one of the poorest countries of the> world on an insignificant structure that is now at the brink of falling> apart because of its structural inability to withstand the vibrations> caused by passing vehicles.If that is the case,then I am very sorry and> sad about that,not because of the millions of dollars that went into its==20> construction - those are peanuts compared to the $600 milion thieved by> the FaFa Jawara-Saihou sabally Criminal Syndicate - but because the> monument may not be there by the time my children and your children> would be old> enough to visit it in one of their History classes with their History> Professor from the Gambia University who would tell them that the> History of our this tiny country could be condensed into basically four> phases:> first,it was the pre-White,pre-Colonial Feudal Society Phase;then> followed by a long> brutal era of British Colonialism and exploitation,subjugation and> humiliation;and then a third Phase in which a heartless black criminal> oligarchy with Gambian passports and British> dreams of exploitation ruled for thirty-two eternal years,during which> they successfully hynotized almost all Gambians into believing that> even though their country was tiny,poor and ignorant it was still the> Switzerland of west Africa, because the peace,quiet and tranquility it> had was very much in short supply elsewhere on the Continent.And then> came the fourth and crucial Phase known as the JULY 22 PHASE, when the> the Gambian nation was rid of the oligarchy by a group of young> patriotic Gambian soldiers who restored the country ,its politics,its> resources and its dignity back to its rightful owners,the Gambian> people.The professor would then point to the the number twenty-two on> the front panel of the arch and explain to them that it symbolises the> fateful day in july 1994 when the criminal clan and their henchmen and> -women that had mindlessly and contemptuously conspired to defraud the> the Gambian people for three decades was dethroned and expelled from the> echelons of power in our> beloved country;the first day that tyranny and contempt for the Gambian> people ended and the first day that real independence and nationhood> began;> the very first day that that mass hypnosis was replaced by mass> infrastructural constructions;the very first day that the politics and> affairs of the Gambian state became a mass property as opposed to being> the monopoly of few over-fed elites who had so much contempt for the> Gambian people.>=20> So,ANNA,for me personally,the historical,philosopical,aesthetical and> moral significance of the ARCH far outways,or should I say> overwhelms,the couple of peanuts spent to erect it or even the clumsy=20> and haphazard manner in which the entire project was executed;for me,it> is the symbolic representation of the revolution that destroyed the> power structures of the very criminal clique that had sucked the Gambian> blood for so long AND WITH with such impunity.So,my failure to comment> on this> edifice has nothing to do with either its high price tag or the> whimsical process that gave rise to its construction,but everything to> do with my obsession with the structures that make life easier for the> ordinary Gambian folks.But ,for the records,I do love ARCH 22 very> much,its defects notwithstanding,because every historic epoch needs a> monument ,not only> as a tribute and a testament to the achievements and failures of that> epoch,but also as a remider and source of inspiration for the succeeding> generations.And ,quite evidently,there is no monument that can so> eloquently tell the story of the Revolution that took place in the> Gambia> in July 22,more than ARCH 22.>=20> Regards Basss!!> --=20> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03>=20> --=20> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03>=20>=20***********************************************=09Anna Secka=09=09=09 ** 312 Barnum Hall=09=09=09 ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu *=20**********************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 16:02:10 -0500From: Ceesay Soffie < Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com To: "' Gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SIGNING OF ON - RE: FW: REQUEST DENIED!!!Message-ID: CRY1-970124210210Z-32884@mcl2.prc.com Bass: - I have not taken a course in Rhetoric but I enjoy listening tothose who use it to make a relevant point, especially when it is forprogress, with civility. I am sure you are trying to make a point, Ijust don't seem to get it. When I hear Clinton, I know he is thepresident of the US, as was the case with Jawara, and should be forYaya. If you do come up with ideas they should be ones whose time havecome - you may not need to defend them then.RespectfullySoffie>---------->From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH[SMTP: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA >Sent: Wednesday, January 24, 1996 1:03PM>SOFFIE!!> In case you have forgotten what you wrote,it will be my pleasure to>remind you: "To Mr. Bass, could you please refrain from referring to>Yaya Jammeh as>the Bwiam boy and Mr. Jawara as the man from Barra Jalli - I believe the>connotation to be unflattering and that they serve no purpose. Yaya is>Yaya and Mr. Jawara is Mr. Jawara - all Gambians. Thanks to all for the>indulgence.">As I said earlier, I am much more comfortable defending my ideas than>having to explain>my freedom and personal style of expressing myself,but if you are still>adamant that constantly linking FaFa Jawara to BARRA JALLI and YAYA to>Buyam serves no purpose I can tell you for a fact that it does.If you>have ever taken a course in Rhetoric you would have known that STATING>THE OBVIOUS and constantly REPEATING WHAT IS FAMILIAR to your audience>can do wonders in the way of bringing them around to your way of>thinking.The fact that both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Reverend>Jesse Jackson are two of the finest orators America has ever known is in>a way related to their exceptional mastery of these two techniques.And>if you have been following the recently concluded American Presidential>Race, you would have noticed that there was a point in the campaign when>the word BILL CLINTON was almost synonymous with ARKANSAS ; ever heard>of the COMEBACK KID FROM HOPE ? Sure you have.So, the fact that you are>not aware that something has a purpose doesn't mean that it doesn't have>one.> Regards Basss!!!>Soffie>WHEN A PEOPLE VOTE LIKE SHEEP THEY JUST MIGHT BE LED TO THE SLAUGHTER ->NEVER VOTE BECAUSE YOU FEAR THE GUN!!!!>>---------->>From: BALA SAHO[SMTP: B.S.Saho@sussex.ac.uk >>Sent: Thursday, January 23, 1997 10:19AM>>To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>>Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-l>>>>>>>>Mr. Jawara, and all Gambians>>PLEASE PLEASE, I am not sure... if you are not sentimentalis>-->SZDD^?'3Af?------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 22:27:43 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:observations on Gambia-lMessage-ID: < 3DBABB5FD5@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,Thanks to everyone for their contributions and a warm welcome to allour newest members.Now to Mr. Jawara (Musa B.).I know much have already been said about your posting, and for thatmatter this will be short. I fully respect your disappointment, onGambia-l. Your disappointment is rightly based on your expectations.As far as am concern (and I guess many agree with me), Gambia-l has been,and is still a place where people interested in Gambian relatedissues can discuss issues of common interest. Government officialswho subscribe in the list in their (un)official capacities, are free, to movewith ideas they pick up from their participation in the discussions.What am trying to say is that this forum is not a "Government Policy AnalysisUnit" or a "An Opposition in exile". The fact is that many of thelist members are have "trained minds", and that put them in aposition to be able to criticise past and existing systems. Althoughsome of us tend to disclose qualities which smells of intellectual dishonestly, bycriticising just for the sake of criticising.( I remember beingaccuse by some members of the list some time ago, for not being consequent, since, Icriticise the new regime today and praise them tomorrow.)That some of the good ideas do not reach the policy makers or Gambian voters bachome is not the fault of the Administrators, subscription managers or any individualmember of Gambia-l.I don't know what you were thinking about when you started comparingmembers of Gambia-l and Ex- president Jawara. As far as know thepeople who initiated this network, and those maintaining it, are doing thisfree of charge. In other words they are sacrificing the little timethey are spared by the modern capitalist system to keep us together.I believe many people have written very good pieces, and that is forthe sake of sharing the little they know with us.Many have been reacting negatively, to the comparison of our two postindependence regimes, but, not many seems to notice this absurdcomparison of Sir Dawda and the "Managers" of Gambia-l. Gambia-ldon't have a paid bureaucracy to implement it's ideas.Rather than "shooting" the way you are doing come with somesuggestions on how we can get our ideas across to the Gambianpeople at home, in order to contribute in the building of a better Gambia forall.Thanks for your attention.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 16:31:55 -0500 (EST)From: Ousman Gajigo < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 'THE ARCH 22 FIASCO'Message-ID: < 6EBD2E973F0@scholar.wabash.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBass,>........If that is the case,then I am very sorry> and sad about that,not because of the millions of dollars that went> into its construction - those are peanuts compared to the $600> milion thieved by the FaFa Jawara-Saihou sabally CriminalSyndicate.....We all know that the Jawara regime was very corrupt. By comparingJammeh regime with with former is backward thinking. Jammeh has donesome goods things since he came to power but a fact is a fact.Corruption and embezzlement by Jammeh, however small in comparison toJawara's regime, is still corruption and embezzlement regardless ofwhatever good he (Jammeh) did for the country.Ousman------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 13:42:29 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: tip of the weekMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.970124134128.3117C-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII agree, in all aspect of your message. MS Office even goes thru theyear 2100.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++On Fri, 24 Jan 1997, Ceesay Soffie wrote:> Ergonomics:> * You'll notice that if you're at your computer for a while, your> shoulders, elbows, and wrists tend to tense up. Give your arms a little> break. Stretch out, shake them around, or do whatever. It'll be a> little embarrassing to tell someone that you injured yourself, not from> physical exertion but, from sitting at your computer.> * One thing I've noticed when walking around to other people's computers> is the positioning of the monitors. It's best for your eyes if the> monitor is parallel to your face, and straight out in front of you.> This may sound a little obvious, but you don't know how many people I've> seen with their monitors pointing to the ceiling, or in some strange> position in which you'd have to do yoga just to see the screen.> Consumer:> I've had a week now to use the just released MS Office 97, and from my> first impressions, I'm very...impressed. For a relatively mere $200 you> can upgrade to the Office 97 standard version, or $300 for the Pro> version (with Access and Bookshelf). You can upgrade if you have> practically any old office-type application (see the box for details).> That beats spending $500 or more for the full version.> All the main applications look familiar (Word, Excel, PP) so you won't> have to change your habits to do what you usually do. There are so many> positive new features that listing them would take too long, but the> main ones are: conversion to Web format, default version saving, and> multiple versions in one file. You know how sometimes when you're> opening a document and it says somebody else is using it? Well, now,> everyone in a workgroup can edit the same document.> Other highlights include MS Outlook which replaces Exchange and> Schedule Plus, and Office Art and Office Draw which in most cases> eliminate the need for other drawing applications. Office 97 also> performs faster than Office 95, and is more backwards compatible.> The only thing that bugged me were the animated helper characters that> Microsoft included to help you while you're working. These things posed> no help to me whatsoever, though they were pretty cool to watch.> Though the price for this version is about the same as past versions,> I'd say this is the biggest improvement in MS Office from version to> version I've seen. It's not going to make you run around in the streets> proclaiming this is the best deal in software you've ever gotten (that> would be MS Internet Explorer 3.01 in my opinion because it's free), but> among all office suites (Microsoft, Corel, Lotus) past and near-future> this is the best one I've seen.------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 23:06:20 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: OBSERVATIONMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970124220620.0069a518@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear Members!Even some members are condemning the political discussions going on in thisroom, I have been observing a lot of progress. Some members are acceptingwhat they never accepted, at least at the time I joined the bantaba.I THINK WE'LL SOON FIND A COMMON GROUND. KEEP IT UP GUYS.PS! FOOD FOR THE MIND: LATEST JALIBA KUYATEH, don't miss it. It willsupplement Dr. Nyang's latest piece on Gambia-l.Have a nice weekend::)))------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Jan 1997 17:07:09 ESTFrom: "BOJANG,BUBA" < BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Comparison(Jawara,JammehMessage-ID: < 24JAN97.18488798.0022.MUSIC@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Guys,It is really difficult to deal with money without corruptinga butut. Anyone in this list would be corrupt when man that office.As a subject, I can understand if as a king you put D3.00 in yourpocket and put D7.00(budget of D10.00) in the development of thenation rather than feeding your pocket with the whole budget. Thisis the two situations we are trying to compare. Everybody in this listI hope will prefer the former than the latter. This is JAMMEH situationversus so call Kairaba Jawara situation.Let us please focus on other interesting issues for our betterment andput aside Jawara business completely from our discussion.If Mr X feelsJammeh is more corrupt than Jawara,fine. I hope we can see where he iscoming from.Have a nice weekendBuba Bojang (Bada)------------------------------Date: Thu, 25 Jan 1996 11:39:00 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 'THE ARCH 22 FIASCO'Message-ID: < 310741A4.4E4D@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableOusman Gajigo wrote:>=20> Bass,>=20> >........If that is the case,then I am very sorry> > and sad about that,not because of the millions of dollars that went> > into its construction - those are peanuts compared to the $600> > milion thieved by the FaFa Jawara-Saihou sabally Criminal> Syndicate.....> >>=20> We all know that the Jawara regime was very corrupt. By comparing> Jammeh regime with with former is backward thinking. Jammeh has done> some goods things since he came to power but a fact is a fact.> Corruption and embezzlement by Jammeh, however small in comparison to> Jawara's regime, is still corruption and embezzlement regardless of> whatever good he (Jammeh) did for the country.>=20> OusmanOUSMAN!!Those who cannot think BACKWARD cannot have a sense of their ownhistory,and those who cannot think ARROUND cannot understand theirpresent,and those who cannot think FORWARD will not be able to figureout how to prpare for their future.So,those of us who are so terrifiedof confronting the demons of our reccent past History,they should bearthis fact in mind.So,you,MR.GAJIGO, are absolutely free not want toremind yourself of your country's past sickening history,but does it notoccur to you that maybe some of your other compatriots might do just thevery opposite of what you are doing: to look their History right in theeye and try to learn from it whatever is learnable there so that theywould be able to equip themselves with the tools that would help themorganize the present and get ready for the future?Nobody who knows anything about the psychology of power and what it cando to the humansoul- especially if that power has no rivals that can check itsexcesses from time to time - would be under the illusion that thepresent regime in the Gambia is either squeaky clean or angelic.Thereare lots of things that must be changed before we can call ourselves atrue peaceful and democratic nation.But a rational analysis of theacievements and failures of the GAMBIAN REVOLUTION is one thing,and atedentious negative bla..bla..bla is something else altogether.Regards Bassss!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sat, 25 Jan 1997 18:30:07 -0500 (EST)From: Jkrubally@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 970125183005_981222522@emout09.mail.aol.com My name is Jacob Krubally. I am from Basse. Just came to the U.S recentlyto go to college. I am really happy to be a member of this discussion group.I look forward to reading some of the interesting postings on the list. Ihope to be an active participant in all discussions.Jacob------------------------------Date: Sat, 25 Jan 1997 20:10:45 -0500 (EST)From: KTouray@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Rethinking Basic EducationMessage-ID: < 970125201043_1893151767@emout19.mail.aol.com Buba Cham is a relative of mine from Chamen in nortern M.I.D.In 1983 hepassed the high school entrance examination and secured a place in Armitagewhere i was a second -year student. I remember him being escorted by hiselder brother who was also his principal guardian and sponsor to attend thecustomary interview and orientation prior to the opening of School .Almostas soon as the days' activities wounded down , the elder cham summoned my momand broke into tears shaking uncontrollably.He said he was tremendously proudthat Buba was the first among their immediate family to go to school and tobe heading toward a bright future. On the other hand he said he wasdevastated at the thoughtof having to essentially curtail his ambotiousbrother's future because he was in no position to come up with the firstyear's estimate much less sustaining him for the entire five year period hewas expected to be in Armitage. He simply did not have the resources he saidsolemnly . Luckily in the end Buba graduated but it came at tremendous costto him because he often had to endure long hiatus from school and worst ofall the elder cham and his family were forced into circumstances too terribleto recount.I remember Bubas tumultious years in Armitage not because it wasunique.Infact I would contend that a vast majority of us have been atremendous strain on our parents limited incomes as we came through highschool. From mid level gov't bereaucrats to the subsistence farmers in thevillages having to foot bills of thousands of dalasis a year for high schooleducation has become an unaffordable preposition. I do not believe it shouldbe free but it has become so burdensome that we have to find an innovativeway of easing the crunch on parents. I'd like to float the followingsuggestion:I propose that the gov't go into what i call a covenant with the children ofthe nation. This would entail drawing up a precise plan in which the gov'twould pay for the cost of each high school students education not as a freegov't benefit but as an interest free loan . Upon graduation the students canpay up what they owe if they enter the job market or they repay byvolunteering in critical sectors of the communities such as tutoring kids ,being aids in clinics , helping to restore the enviroment or anyothercommunity enhancing undertaking that is of measurable benefit to the society.Those that are lucky to go for futher studies would still be required to paythe inflation adjusted amount if they come back . The consequences of suchan approach would be two-fold:Parents would be reprived of having to be in the uncanny position of choosingbetween paying a high school bill and putting food on the table.Secondly and perhaps most importantly we would be instilling into ourchildren a tremendous sense of responsibility.They would see themselves notonly as inhabitants of their communities but also as stakeholders..Resposibilities foster a great degree of caring and vision. Having throngsof high school graduates pouring into communities every year doing choreswould redirect the nation's psychi to something we have not yet distinguishedourselves to be-volunteers. Consequently we will reduce the incipientidleness that is so deep- rooted in our communities. Before long the entirenation would be basking in the new can-do spirit that would be evident in ourneighborhoods in the placeof the never ending Attaya sessions.------------------------------Date: Sat, 25 Jan 1997 23:21:03 -0500 (EST)From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MJagana@aol.com Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 970125232102_1144693698@emout10.mail.aol.com Dear gambia-l,kindly enlist pamodou njie, his e-mail address is pamodou@aol.com ------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Jan 1997 16:41:30 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Re: Re: RetrieveMessage-ID: < 199701260738.QAA23576@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-1560464-178989798-78571:#1769209856"---1560464-178989798-78571:#1769209856Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIII got this from the World Bank.Regards!Lamin Drammeh.---1560464-178989798-78571:#1769209856Content-Type: MESSAGE/RFC822Received: from tome.worldbank.org (amaretto.worldbank.org [138.220.26.192]) by mlsv.iuj.ac.jp (8.6.12+2.4W/3.3W9 mlsv[95/09/21]) with SMTP id XAA18550 for < binta@iuj.ac.jp >; Sat, 25 Jan 1997 23:13:00 +0900Received: by tome.worldbank.org (4.1/SMLS-Post-DMR01)id AA08095; Sat, 25 Jan 97 09:15:14 ESTDate: Sat, 25 Jan 97 09:15:14 ESTMessage-Id: < 9701251415.AA08095@tome.worldbank.org To: binta@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp From: services@tome.worldbank.org (Service via Mail)Subject: Re: Re: RetrieveIn-Reply-To: < 199701251412.XAA18541@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp X-Service: Re: listservX-Service-Request-Id: ServiceHost01-970125.091512-8087Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIICorruption: No Longer the Missing Piece in Development DiscussionsHow can development organizations help governments fight corruption? Longavoided as a taboo, corruption is increasingly the focus of attention. EDI'spublic sector reform group is working not only within the state sector but alsowith civil society to change expectations and build a consensus against bribery,extortion, and cronyism.Corruption is an impressive spoiler. It can turn a good policy into a messyfailure. It can infect civil society, splitting it into rent-seeking elites andhelpless spectators. It can increase costs, ruin efficiencies, and frustratechange.It can also be fought. Among international organizations and nationalgovernments, there's a new willingness to deal pragmatically with chronicmalfeasance in government. According to the Global Coalition for Africa: "Goodgovernance, which emerged five years ago as an incipient, vaguely defined issueof donor conditionality, is now a major subject of debate and definition withinAfrica, and is recognized as the reform that underpins all other reforms." Asmore international organizations and more courageous political leaders work tocombat corruption, it will become harder for societies to condone it.Although many African leaders have found there is much to gain from trying toroot out extortions and bribery, corruption is not unique to any country orregion. Indeed, at a recent EDI workshop in Jordan, speakers offered experiencescombating corruption in Britain, Hong Kong, Bolivia, Uganda, Singapore and theU.S.The anti-corruption movement is tightly linked to the proliferation ofdemocratic societies and free presses. By raising expectations that electedofficials not exploit public position for private advantage, the media cancreate a standard to which current and prospective political leaders can beheld.However, the transition to openness and accountability is fraught withdifficulties. Countries emerging from closed, secretive autocracies often findthemselves deluged with published reports of corruption and official wrongdoing.It can seem, in such circumstances, that corruption has become a new pandemic, asign that change has unleashed mostly unhealthy forces. In recently democraticMalawi, for example, amid increasingly shrill charges and countercharges ofbribery and malfeasance, an exasperated parliamentarian declared, "We are allcorrupt."Oscar Arias Sanchez, Nobel Laureate from Costa Rica, recently warned that peoplecan become "so disenchanted with the corruption in democratic regimes that theyhave even welcomed a new dictatorship."What is needed is a system that exposes and punishes the truly corrupt andrewards the honest civil servant. The Economic Development Institute,collaborating with Transparency International (an NGO that helps governmentsfight corruption), is working to advance such systems in East Africa, the MiddleEast and elsewhere. Last August the two groups held a workshop in Tanzania thatbrought together government officials, non-governmental organizations, and lawenforcement agencies.Opening the workshop, Tanzania's chief justice, Francis Nyalali, remarked thatcorruption had so deeply penetrated his country's politics that there werereasons to expect that "the worst corrupt practices that this country has everseen" would dominate the imminent national elections.By raising awareness of the damage that can be wrought by corruption, EDI andits partners helped make it more difficult for Tanzanians to tolerate patternsof bribery and extortion by government officials. Corruption became a dominantcampaign issue in the presidential elections. An upshot of the workshop was ananti-bribery pledge that candidates were asked to sign. Benjamin Mkapa, theruling party's presidential candidate, made the fight against corruption aleading campaign theme, and after winning the election won headlines as "Mr.Clean" because of his insistence on rooting out corrupt officials and installingcivil servants with clean records. He has also taken the unusual step ofdisclosing his and his wife's financial holdings. President Mkapa later wroteTransparency International that the "integrity pledge" has become "a usefulweapon in my armory as I wage this war against corruption."It would be naive to equate proclamations with changed behavior. However, eventhe rhetoric of anti-corruption--reinforced by regularly exposing officialswhose actions belie their declarations--creates an environment where "politicalmercenaries" operate with difficulty.Certain structural steps are important too. A "National Integrity Source Bookfor Building More Transparent and Accountable Government," prepared byTransparency International and EDI with funding from the Ford Foundation, setsout steps any government can take to build an environment less conducive tograft.The book makes the point that corruption "thrives in rigid systems with multiplebottlenecks and sources of monopoly power in government."However, the transition from from such a system may present new opportunitiesand incentives for bribery. Amid the many uncertainties of change, people "seekcertainty, and they may try to achieve it by paying off officials," the sourcebook warns.Sometimes anti-corruption efforts themselves become perverted as officialslaunch corruption cases to punish dissidents and unhinge political adversaries.As economists scrutinize corruption and its consequences, they find that thedamage greatly exceeds the amount involved in bribes and extortions. Lossesoccur when government contracts are awarded as a result of bribery rather thanefficiency, or when jobs are lost at firms that refuse to offer bribes andtherefore lose business.Solidifying legal structures, establishing procurement codes, paying adequatesalaries to civil servants all help. But as much as anything, leaders in thecampaign against corruption see real gains where societies collectively findtheir way to different expectations of public behavior, where the long-acceptedpathologies gradually come to be seen for what they are.EDI plans to translate the source book and publish regional versions for LatinAmerica, the former Soviet Union, China and the Middle East. Much of EDI'sthrust will continue to be raising public expectations. Says Petter Langseth,EDI's public sector management specialist, "The main message is that it's okayfor people to expect a government that's not corrupt."---1560464-178989798-78571:#1769209856--------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 52************************* Topic