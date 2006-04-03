Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

by

2) Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

by

3) Where's Gambia headed???

by

4) Re: Where's Gambia headed???

by

5) Re: Where's Gambia headed???

by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

6) Getting Real

by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

7) Re: Where's Gambia headed???

by

8) Why We Must Remain Vigilant

by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

9) Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

by

10) Re: Where's Gambia headed???

by

11) New Member

by

12) ENVIRONMENT: Five Years Later, Rio Summit's Results Fall Short

by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

13) New Member

by

14) Some reflections!

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

15) Africa-Malaria

by

16) THE JANJANBURAY EPITAPH

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

17) Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997

by

18) Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by Andrea Klumpp <

19) Introduction

by Cherno Jaye <

20)

by Raye Sosseh <

21) New Member

by Raye Sosseh <

22) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by "Adama Kah" <

23) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by Debbie Proctor <

24) New members

by

25) Re: Where's Gambia headed???

by Yaya Jallow <

26) New member

by

27) (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town

by

28) New member

by

29) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by Andrea Klumpp <

30) Re: New member

by "M. Njie" <

31) Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?

by Andrea Klumpp <

32) Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?

by "M. Njie" <

33) Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?

by

34) Africa-Disease

by "Matarr M. Jeng." <

35) Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

36) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

37) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

38) Re: New member

by

39) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by Ylva Hernlund <

40) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by Ylva Hernlund <

41) Test!!!

by

42) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)

by Ylva Hernlund <

43) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

44) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

45) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law



by Yaikah Jeng <

46) Re: Introduction

by Aaron Kofi Aboagye <

47) THE STATE OF OUR COUNTRY

by

48) Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town

by

49) Re: New member

by Senessie Turay <

50) RE: NEW MEMBER

by Senessie Turay <

51) RE: NEW MEMBER

by Senessie Turay <

52) Ramadan

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

53) Re: Ramadan

by

54) Re: Ramadan

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

55) THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW

by Senessie Turay <

56) Re: Ramadan

by Senessie Turay <

57) New member

by

58) Re: New Member

by Yvan Russell <

59) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW

by Ylva Hernlund <

60) Forwarded news story

by "A. Loum" <

61) Search

by Aaron Kofi Aboagye <

62) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW

by

63) New member

by

64) Re: Forwarded news story

by

65) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW

by Andrea Klumpp <

66) THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

67) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW

by Ylva Hernlund <

68) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

69) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

70) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM

by Andrea Klumpp <

71) The Gambia Tourism Concern

by Andrea Klumpp <

72) [Fwd: The Origin Of AIDS]

by

73) Re: Ramadan

by Mostafa Jersey Marong <

74) Re: Ramadan

by Alieu Jawara <

75) New Member Intro - James Bittaye (J.B)

by

76) Forwarded message of Mamadi Cora

by "A. Loum" <

77) Re: Ramadan

by

78) Re: Forwarded news story

by

79) Re: New member

by

80) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply

by

81) TUG OF WAR.................

by

82) FW: All PRC: Immediate Job Opportunities <

by Ceesay Soffie <

83) Muslims in South East Asia Have Stated Ramadan

by Senessie Turay <

84) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW

by Senessie Turay <

85) Muslims in South East Asia Have Stated Ramadan (fwd)

by Senessie Turay <

86) New member

by

87) RAMADHAN MUBARAK!

by Senessie Turay <

88) An Introduction / commendation to Gambia-l

by Abdou Gibba <

89) Comments on Tribalism & Politics

by Abdou Gibba <

90) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

91) Re: The debate over FMG

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

92) Membership list

by

93) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

94) Replying to mails

by Andrea Klumpp <

95) RE: Membership list

by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <

96) TUG OF WAR................. -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

97) Re: Replying to mails

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

98) Re: The debate over FMG

by momodou loum <

99) Re: TUG OF WAR................. -Reply

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

100) Re: TUG OF WAR.................

by Ylva Hernlund <

101) Re: New Member

by Amadou Lamine Ndiaye <

102) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

by Debbie Proctor <

103) Fasting Ramadan,Its Virtues & Rulings

by

104) Export of renovated used tractors and motor vehicles to Africa

by

105) HUM: Dave's Lines Of The Week (12/30-01/03, 1997) (**1/2) (fdw)

by

106) HUM: Those Engineers !!!

by

107) HUM: Warning Labels (***) (fwd)

by

108) Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics

by

109) FGM & RELIGION

by Abdou Gibba <

110) Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

111) New member

by



Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 03:24:26 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Tombong, you wrote:



> The interesting thing about all this is that for the first time in Gambian

> history, every tribe or ethnic group and every political party that

> participated has at least one representative in the National Assembly.





Foremost, I would like to thank you for providing the election outcome

through all its stages. Once again you have fulfilled your duties to the

less informed about politics in the Gambia.



The interesting point you explicitly outlined above is important only if

you are trying to disguish the true meaning of democracy. What does tribe

and ethnicity have to do with national elections? Are we to assume that

the National Assembly is balanced simply because there is a

representitive for each Political Party?



I do not think tribalism and ethnicity is to be a major concern in this

era of Gambia's rebirth. What really matters is: Are the elected officials

really efficient in moving the country forward? We have to condemn the

mentality of tribalism and ethnicity if the Gambia is to move forward as a

nation. What you are implying is that each representative is merely a

candidate of choice who is chosen be his/her own tribe to look after them.

Is this how you intend to prove to the world that the elections were free and

fair?



What I would like to see is: A Gambia where the government will not rule

without consulting the people. A country where the voice of the people is

heard and acted upon without question. A government that formulates its

policies only from inputs from the differnt segments of society.



Until we can set aside tribalistic inferiority and supriority, the Gambia

will likely go through another era of "TAKE IT ALL". We must implement and

sustain our ways of governance if we are to survive in the 21st century

and the years to follow.





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



Product support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, GA 30092



______________________________________________________________________________

mjallow@Hayes.com mjallow@sct.edu

______________________________________________________________________________







Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 01:31:37 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Hi Folks,



I believe Tombong does not necessarily mean that tribalism or

ethinicity has any role to play in Gambian politics...it was just a

mere analysis of the results, although unfortunate to bring in the

"ethinicity card".



It is now time for the elected legislators to bring positive changes in

the life of the Gambian people..the masses have casted their votes

and are now waiting for the politicians to deliver the goods.



I hope God (Allah) will guide us all in the new year..



Good night.



Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 04:32:43 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Where's Gambia headed???

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-l,



The Gambia has seen many changes in the last two years. What the citizens

haven't seen is an easier way of life. You talk about cleansing a corrupt

Government, yet you are seen driving in luxury automobiles and living in

million-dollar homes. You talk about strengthening tha economy, yet you

close all the borders, thus creating a nightmare for international trading.

You talk about a successful government, yet you can't seem to find the right

candidates for the job.



We have seen it all. Whether military or (and now) civilian rule, the

average Gambian citizen has to adjust to many new ways of living. Imagine

you have a family of 10 that is trying to make ends meet from a mere monthly

pay. I am not at liberty to disclose any figures because we all know what that

comes out to be. After pay day, you wake up broke because you have managed

to pay off just some of your debts. You wonder how you will make through

to the next pay period but you remeber the old scheme of borrowing.



Not far from you lives Traderman the trader. He wakes up each morning

headed for Banjul...or whatever city he likes doing business. He spends

the entire day at his shop without selling a single thing....he thinks to

himself.."Am I cursed or is this just another bad day?". He realises that

the trend continues every single day...but he has no answer to his own

questions.



How about Mr. Groundnut farmer....who gets paid only once a year! He faces

the danger of both a bad harvest and a low buying price. By the time his

crops are ready for harvest and selling, his family is all starved to the

bone. Wanting more money for his crops, he decides to smuggle his crops

crops to the neighboring Senegal for better pay. He knows that if he gets

caught, his crops might get confiscated...but his stomach is his

conscience at this time. So he goes on....maybe he gets lucky this

time....but what about next year?



Up there lives the law makers...and the government. They have seen you

suffering but they think it is the nature of things. Every one cannot get

rich at the same time....you must wait for your turn. There he is...I

voted for him...oh..he looks nice in that mercedes BEN. I wonder if he

saw me, I am waving right at his face right now.



African politics, my friends, continues to fall behind. The APRC is not a

miracle....it is a formed revolution party. Like all other political

parties, there are bound to be ups and downs. Headed by less experiecnced

individuals, we are bound to see many challeges (failures and successes) in

the coming years.



Unless the masses are allowed to a more active role in governance, the

quality of democracy in the Gambia will taint the supporters of the new

democracy. The goverment must be held accountable for any civilian

issues...such as human rights, housing, food and education. Unless the

goverment recognizes the different types peoples of the nation, true

democracy is

likely to stumble on another rock. Lack of education should not be used as

a dismemberment tool by the government to neglect the citizens. The

students..and the educated ones must continue to challenge the community

to be more clear and democratic on their views. Until the community learns

to be self-confident and more responsible for their own lives, the

governments will continue to play the game of cat and mouse forever.



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Product Support Engineer

Hayes MicroComputer

Norcross, GA 30092



______________________________________________________________________________

mjallow@hayes.com mjallow@sct.edu

______________________________________________________________________________





Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 02:00:46 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Modou Jallow wrote:



After pay day, you wake up broke because you have managed

to pay off just some of your debts. You wonder how you will make through

to the next pay period but you remeber the old scheme of borrowing.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



Well modou,



This is what is called sacrifies...I believe that history will judge us

for our advancement to the life of the Gambian people and not what we

carry home at the end of the month.



There are so many "learned" folks on the list and most of us think of

how many Dollars we'll be getting at the end of the month while here,

rather than going back home to contribute to positive changes in the

system...I want my kids (when I get married) to have a very good life

at home and be proud Gambians. To this end, a stepping stone will be to

go back and serve the Motherland.



Happiness is not is measured by how much you earn at months end, but

rather how you improve the life of the masses..that's what I believe.



Good night.



Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



Date: Sun, 5 Jan 97 12:07 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To:

Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Congrats Moe Jallow



You've hit the nail on the head in the mist articulate of ways, and

bolstered my point just made about people-centred development. It's not just

in the hands of Jammeh and Allah. We the people are sovereign, and it is we

who have to hold the government to its duty, and if it fails, kick it out.



If Gambian civil society can't assert its power, articulate its needs and

press for accountability, then we might as well sit back and watch Africa's

latest young, inexperienced, former military boys drive around in Mercedes

Benzes and sawn-off Pajeros mimicking -- if not overtaking -- the excesses

of their predecessors.



We will have no one to blame but ourselves, because we voted the government

into power. A people deserves the leadership it gets.



Best

Peter

05.01.97



At 04:32 05/01/97 -0500, Modou Jallow wrote:

>Gambia-l,

>

>The Gambia has seen many changes in the last two years. What the citizens

>haven't seen is an easier way of life. You talk about cleansing a corrupt

>Government, yet you are seen driving in luxury automobiles and living in

>million-dollar homes. You talk about strengthening tha economy, yet you

>close all the borders, thus creating a nightmare for international trading.

>You talk about a successful government, yet you can't seem to find the right

>candidates for the job.



[...]

>





Date: Sun, 5 Jan 97 11:57 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To: GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.com

Subject: Getting Real

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mr Drammeh!!!



At 22:13 04/01/96 +0300, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:

>Mr.Da Costa!

> Don't you think it would be almost impossible for those

>whose job it is to run Gambia, to help it "get ahead in the Globalised

>Economy" if all of them believe,as you and the unmentioned person you

>quoted do, that it is "a geographic and economic absurdity"?!



Read my words again, brother. I do not believe The Gambia to be a geographic

and economic absurdity. I was merely pointing out what the view is from the

industrialised North. That with a population of 1 million+, a GDP that does

not rival even many of the Least Developed Countries, a fragile tourism

base, and a dearth of natural resources, in the greater scheme of things our

country is a small fish. And that for better or for worse, we live in an

economy which is increasingly globalised (do you know about the proposed

Multilateral Investment Agreement, which the European Union wants enshrined

in the World Trade Organisation?) and in which we have to adapt to survive.



>Capitalism does not succeed by mineral wealth and numerical preponderance

>alone.



I am not a capitalist, neither do I believe in the unbridled cupidity of the

multinational corporations who now effectively run the world. I believe

capitalism as an ideology is a dead duck. But then so is communism. Whatever

the ruling political theory, the key is people-centred development, policies

that empower ALL the people (and not just favoured sections of the society)

to live in dignity, in good health, with opportunities to better themselves

and to prosper. Capitalism and Communism have never provided this kind of

direction. And much as we are a small fish, we can survive and prosper if we

have the right direction.





>Before pouring scorn on what beaches could do for us perhaps you

>should first check with the citizens of Mauritius and some of the

>carribean countries.



OK, perhaps some countries have exploited the beach tourism niche very well.

But even a cursory analysis of the tourism industry in Mauritius and some

Caribbean countries will reveal that they managed their beach tourism in a

much more scientific, people-friendly, and diverse way. Our beach tourism

industry arrived serendipituosly by way of a few sun-seeking Scandinavians

in the sixties, and was not really managed. It just grew without a plan and

without a strategy. The fact is that something like 120,000 mainly

blue-collar and lower middle-class Europeans come to our beaches each year,

to hotels which are mainly owned and managed by Europeans, who import

everything from abroad and repatriate the bulk of their profits to their

countries.



And what does The Gambia get out of it? In a good season, a healthy foreign

exchange cashflow, some 800 Gambians employed at middle to lower levels in

the industry (many of them as casual seasonal staff who have to find other

jobs during the off-season), a reputation for beach boys who speak several

languages and service middle-aged European women, and an industry that is

going nowhere -- unless it diversifies. Our comparative tourism advantage

lies in the fact we are less than 7 hours from Europe by air, we have peace,

and we have nice beaches, friendly people and strong culturural diversity.



Now the concept of beach tourism is losing out to newer, more exciting

concepts. Marketeers of tourism worldwide are offering would-be tourists a

hell of a lot more than a beach and sun. Here in Zimbabwe where I live, they

package tours that include boat cruises on the Zambezi river, trips to

Victoria Falls, white water rafting, bungee jumping, helicopter and plane

rides over the falls, lots and lots of wildlife safaris, hunting trips,

environmental safaris, etc. Can we boast that level of tourism diversity?

And do we have a clear strategy? As the cost of air travel from Europe

continues to drop, it won't be long before The Gambia loses out as a

destination -- that is, if the coastal erosion doesn't swallow up our

beaches first. Ever seen the extent of the erosion around the cemetary area?

Hotels like Wadner Beach and BB Hotel are literally disappearing into the

sea, along with Radio Syd. In 10 years time the highway might be threatened.

And up in Bijilo, Brufut, Sanyang etc, sand mining has dimmed the prospects

of a potential beach tourism expansion in the undeveloped parts of the

Tourism Development Area (TDA). Luckily we have such luminaries as Ndey

Isatou Njie at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to try and turn

things around. But I fear we may be too late.



The time to diversify our tourism industry is now. We need to make it

sustainable, get away from dependence on beach tourism and look more closely

at the hinterland, while working hard to prevent the kind of voyeurism and

abuse of our cultural norms that characterises the beach scenario. Does the

new government have any response to these concerns? I await some concrete

and well thought-through policy statements.



>In the final analysis,the part played by what you

>have is secondary in your success to the part played by what you intend

>and are prepared to do with it.If that were not the case,Zaire would

>have been the Sweden of Southern Africa,and Singapore the coolies of

>Asia.



Agreed.



Let's have some statements of policy from the APRC government, which so far

has merely spouted the same platitudes of the previous PPP regime, only in a

more energetic and mobilising way and from younger people. Vision and

leadership are not about building schools and then having to import

foreigners to teach in them; or building hospitals without thinking of how

to finance the recurrent costs and how to staff them; or building arches.

Leadership and vision is about building sustainability.



So can those on this list who are government officials, whose job it is to

articulate the views of the government, please let us know in detail exactly

what the APRC government intends to do with regard to: Agriculture, Tourism,

Industry, Reform of the Civil Service, Education, Health, Information &

Communications, and other strategic areas. Will we, for example, have

electricity without load-shedding? Will there be serious plans to address

the danger of the rural-urban drift which has already turned Serrekunda and

its environs into an environmental and Habitat time-bomb? Will people whose

views differ from the status quo find themselves harassed by the NIA or in

Mile Two prison, along with the 'security' detainees? Does the new

government have a clear vision? Or will we be condemned to the kind of

mediocrity in leadership and lack of patriotism that has blighted our

development for so long?



And please do not repeat the kind of propagandist bull that was trotted out

for 3-odd hours in the last budget speech in June 1996.



>Gambia is neither a geographic absurdity nor an economic

>invalid.



Agreed, see my point above.



>All it needs to succeed is a self-confident and hardworking

>people determined to rely on themselves to make their dreams of securing

>a respectable standard of living for all a reality.



Fantastic. Optimism is precisely what we all need. But I repeat, we need to

get real. However self-confident (and Gambians are nothing if not

self-confident!) and hard-working, we need to stop living in never-never

land and articulate a vision of develping our country that is based on

reality and achievability, not on pious platitudes and comradely slogans

which only mask mediocrity and incapacity.



Best

Peter

05.01.97





Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 02:33:33 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Mr. da Costa,



We all know that there ain't any million dollar homes in the

Gambia...it is time for all of us to put our political differences

aside and face reality..i.e give your so-called military boys all the

support they need to help the masses.



Most of us live very comfortably abroad and can say whatever we can,

but the bottom line is that the masses need our input..so it will be

unfair on our part to tear apart regarding their choice for

leadership.



The previous leadership has disappointed us all, so it is time we give

the new administration a chance to excel...although we need to point

out their excesses whenever it arises.



God bless the Motherland...



Good night..I mean it this time 'cos I'm going to sleep...It's 2:30 am

over here.



Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



Date: Sun, 5 Jan 97 15:53 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To:

Subject: Why We Must Remain Vigilant

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Mr. Saidy



Sorry for disturbing your sleep. It is only 15.40 hrs here in Southern

Africa. You can read this posting tomorrow.



At 02:33 05/01/97 -0800, Madiba Saidy wrote:

>Mr. da Costa,

>

>We all know that there ain't any million dollar homes in the

>Gambia...it is time for all of us to put our political differences

>aside and face reality..i.e give your so-called military boys all the

>support they need to help the masses.



I have no political affiliations and have never belonged to any political

party. I just hate poor governance, and see from a broader African

perspective how our leaders have failed us, and how I see no new paradigm

emerging, least of all in my own country. It is particularly frustrating

because I have made a living for the past few years from analysing such

concepts as democracy, good governance, economic stability etc.



I am perfectly willing to give the so-called military boys (now civilians) a

fair crack of the whip. I have no problem with them as people, many of them

are well known to me and I can confirm they are no better or no worse than

any other Gambian.



What I have a problem with is the things I outlined in my previous postings.

I will be watching closely to see if this government meets up to my

aspirations as a Gambian. Everyone has a right to be critical. If we have a

problem, it is that we are not critical or questioning enough. We hand

mandates to people and do not keep them on track. We deify and then are the

first to condemn those we deify when they get kicked out, without wondering

what part we had to play in the incapacity of our deities.



>

>Most of us live very comfortably abroad and can say whatever we can,

>but the bottom line is that the masses need our input..so it will be

>unfair on our part to tear apart regarding their choice for

>leadership.



I'm not sure what you mean by "comfortably", I earn peanuts out here. But

your point that most of the list members are outside the country is well

taken. The "masses" indeed do need our input. Which is why an electronic

medium of participatory dialogue like this list can be useful. But since

most of those subscribed are indeed abroad, and a lot of our perspectives

are not being plugged into the debate back home.



May I suggest the list owners strike a deal with the Observer, The Point,

Radio 1 FM and other stations to broadcast/publish some of the more salient

viewpoints off this list back home? The "masses", many of them, have been

cowed over the last 2-odd years and don't remember what it's like to speak

or debate openly. I noticed this particularly in my last two visits home, in

June and July 1996.



>

>The previous leadership has disappointed us all, so it is time we give

>the new administration a chance to excel...although we need to point

>out their excesses whenever it arises.



Agreed, and yes, we mustn't make the mistakes of the past and assume that

those we elected are beyond questioning and beyond reproach. The people are

the ultimate arbiters of whether policies are working or not, and the people

must not be afraid to speak out when they have something to say.



>

>God bless the Motherland...



Agreed.



>

>Good night..I mean it this time 'cos I'm going to sleep...It's 2:30 am

>over here.



Enjoy. This is my last posting on the subject and I will revert to listening in.



Best

Peter

05.01.97





Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 22:16:26 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <







TO ALL MEMBERS,



I VERY MUCH SUPPORT MOE. JALLOW'S COMMENTS ABOUT THE ELECTIONS.

AND IT SHOULD BE KNOW THAT EVERY TRIBE HAVING A REPRESTITIVE HAS

NOTHING TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY IN THE GAMBIA.



IF GAMBIA IS TO BE SEEN AS A DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY, THEN THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD

ALLOW THE OPPOSITION TO HAVE FULL ACCESS TO THE MEDIA, AND THERE SHOULD BE NO

SENSORSHIP.



ALSO WE SAW WHAT THE IDEA OF TRIBILAISM HAS CAUSED IN RUWANDA AND I

STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT WE SHOULD NOT ENCOURAGE TRIBALISMIN A PEACE FULL

COUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA.



PEOPLE LIKE TOMBONG ( I PRESSUME SHOULD BE EDUCATED ENOUGH NOT TO

TALK ABOUT DEMOCRACY IN THE WAY HE REPORTED THE ELECTIONS).



IF THERE IS TO BE DEMOCRACY EVERY GAMBIAN SHOULD BE FREE TO SPEAK THIER MIND

REGARDLESS OF THEIR TRIBE, RELIGION OR POLITICAL BELIEVIES.



PEACE! FREEDOM! LIBERTY! TO ALL GAMBIANS.



MJ



Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 22:27:42 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???

Message-ID: <







dear madibou,



the point is not that there are a lot of educated people who are only

thinking of how many dollars the make.



what also matters is that will they be given enough freedom if they go back

to the gambia

to settle down. the government might feel that these educted folks are trying

to challenge them. however i strongly believe that if every gambian had the

right to question the actions of any ruling goverment( both aprc and the

ppp), then you we will see a lot of people moving back to the MOTHERLAND for

the good of the nation.





PEACE! FREEDOM! LIBERTY! TO ALL GAMBIANS.



Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 07:35:18 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970106063444.AAA4628@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

James Bittaye has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr.Bittaye,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



Date: Mon, 6 Jan 97 15:27 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To:

Subject: ENVIRONMENT: Five Years Later, Rio Summit's Results Fall Short

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



ENVIRONMENT: Five Years Later, Rio Summit's Results Fall Short



By Johanna Son



MANILA, Jan 6 (IPS) - Five years after the Earth Summit, many governments

and communities have failed to match with action pledges to shift to a brand

of development that is sustainable not just in economic but environmental

and human terms as well.



In a report due for release later this week in New York and Washington

D.C., the Costa Rica-based Earth Council rates as unsatisfactory the

implementation of what has been touted as a 'new global alliance' for

green-friendly growth.



''No other global event ever generated such high expectations.

Certainly, no group of governments ever made such a singular commitment to

improving the quality of life of their citizenry,'' the Council said of the

United Nations Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de

Janeiro, Brazil in June 1992.



''Yet to date, it appears that relatively little has changed for the

better since 1992,'' said a Council report prepared ahead of the 'Rio Plus

Five' Forum, to be held in March to review global compliance with summit

pledges.



While some ''remarkable progress'' has been made at the local level,

''far too few countries, companies, institutions, communities and citizens

have made the choices and changes needed to advance'' the goals of

environmental health, economic prosperity, social equity and general

well-being, it added.



Called 'The Road From Rio', the report concluded: ''Today, the

demographic, social and economic forces that drive unsustainable

development still remain dominant.''



Economic growth is often still seen as synonymous with development,

though it leaves many groups marginalised and does not always narrow wealth

gaps among and within countries.



''Many people cannot distinguish between true development ('getting

better') and mere growth ('getting bigger'),'' the report pointed out.



And even as implementation of commitments at the Rio summit fares

poorly, experts warn that the task of moving toward greener growth may be

made harder by the sprouting of regional economic accords in recent years.



Maximo Kalaw, executive director of the Earth Council, says the

globalisation of the economy and the rise of regional trading blocs in

various parts of the world are a ''gap'' that the world community must

address for the future.



Meeting with some reporters here, Kalaw said: ''We'd like to take a look

at the contradictions between Agenda 21 and regional trade accord, the

World Trade Organisation.''



This relationship, little explored at the 1992 Rio summit, will be the

subject of workshops at the 'Rio Plus Five' Forum set for Mar 13 to 19 in

Rio de Janeiro. The Forum was organised by the Earth Council, an NGO formed

after the Earth Summit.



With globalisation fueling competition for markets and goods, Kalaw said

it has become even more crucial for local communities to define goals in

the environmental, social and human spheres from the ground up, to avoid

being overshadowed by growth.



Listening to countries and communities' development goals should help

guide the process of globalisation, he said. ''But so far, it's been

one-sided,'' with accords toward free trade and economic integration racing

way ahead of sustainability concerns.



This has prompted many critics to attack globalisation per se, but Kalaw

says that since the process cannot be stopped, the Council would rather

focus on ''how to manage it so that it becomes sustainable''.



Indeed, local measures have come a long way in many countries' efforts

to implement Agenda 21, the action plan signed by 118 governments in Rio.



The Council says that so far, 103 governments have put up national

institutions tasked to integrate sustainability concerns into law and

policy. Some 1,200 towns and cities around the world have programmes to

translate Agenda 21 into concrete schemes.



In preparation for the 'Rio Plus Five' Forum, non-government groups and

other campaigners, with governments in some cases, are conducting national

and regional reviews of post-Rio actions.

Kalaw says about half of the country assessments are finished.



The assessments straddle a wide range, from impressive action by Nordic

countries to inadequate response by many African nations due to lack of

resources.



Industrialised countries do not necessarily perform better. The United

States has shown what some call a disappointing performance, especially in

areas like cutting back on ozone- depleting substances.



Instead of producing less greenhouse gases as envisioned under the

Framework Convention on Climate Change, one of a number of accords sealed

at Rio, the U.S. is projected to increase its emissions by 50 per cent of

1990 levels by 2010, says Lando Velasco of South-east Asia's climate action

network.



At the 'Rio Plus Five' forum, whose theme is 'From Agenda to Action',

countries will also be assessed against the other Rio accords - the

conventions on biological diversity and to combat desertification.



''Five years clearly is too brief a time in which to pronounce a final

judgment on the results of the Earth Summit,'' the Earth Council's

pre-forum report said. ''But it is a fair amount of time in which to

pinpoint the obstacles that such a comprehensive endeavor must still

overcome to succeed.''



''In many ways, numerous nations and communities appear to be making

progress toward realising the goals of the Earth Summit. But it is also true

that much of the world is moving in a very different direction,'' it explained.



For instance, it said, more than 100 nations are worse off today then

they were 15 years ago. The gap between the richest and poorest 20 per cent

of the world's people has doubled over the past 30 years.



Likewise, excessive consumption is taxing resources like water and

forests, and signs of food insecurity are emerging. Less than a quarter of

the world's nearly six billion people consumes three- quarters of its raw

materials and produces 75 per cent of all solid waste, U.N. figures say.



The 'Rio + Five' Forum also aims to come up with contributions for a

proposed Earth Charter, envisioned to be the sustainable development

counterpart to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the year 2000.



Results of the forum will be used as inputs in a meeting of the U.N.

Commission on Sustainable Development in April, which will in turn set the

agenda for a review of the Earth Summit accords by the U.N. General

Assembly in June this year.



In the future, the Earth Council has more ambitious goals, like seeing

by end-1997 the creation of ombudsmen for the environment, composed of

impartial and eminent justices, that will be what Amnesty International is

to human rights, Kalaw said.



Meantime, countries and communities around the world are being asked to

take a hard look at how they have internalised the commitments made at Rio

five years ago.



As Earth Council chairman Maurice Strong said at the Earth Summit: ''The

road from Rio is going to be more difficult than the road to Rio.''

(END/IPS/EN-DV/JS/RAL/97)





Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 18:03:29 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970106170259.AAB11828@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Asbjorn Nordam has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Asbjcrn,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 14:10:30 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Some reflections!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



A warm welcome to new members and returning vacationers. For those who

travelled to the Gambia I hope you had a wonderful time. Amadou,

please mail me some sun you brought with you from Gunjur! believe me I

need some of it here in Upper Michigan.



As we begin the new year, one may want to reflect on some

of the people and issues that made Gambia-L what it is. First I would

like to take this opportunity to remember and thank Dr Katim Touray.

To those who did not meet him on the list Katim is the founder of the

list

back in Summer 1994 after the events of July 22. Wherever he is we

hope that he will rejoin us when he settles down.

Second, the events of the July 22 1994 to the recent Parliamentary elections

cannot be forgotten since they constitute much of the issues discussed

by the list.



With much of the party politics behind us the new year has come with

it new challenges. The challenge for the list becoming a active rather

than a reactive forum. During the course of last year a number of

members have highlighted illiteracy as the fundamental problem the

country need to deal with to improve the conditions of its people. Whilst

much had been said, there is still a great deal left to be done. I

challenge the list to seriously look at the following issues in the

days to come. How can we (as people interested in the advancement of

education in the Gambia) help improve access and quality of

education to ordinary Gambians. Even with the start of a University in

the Gambia, many Gambians would continue to go abroad for their

college education. How do we help those people? I am sure

many questions will arise as list members give more time to this issues

and perhaps with a little more effort we can make a difference.



Malanding



Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 20:40:22 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Africa-Malaria

Message-ID: <19970106193936.AAA5982@LOCALNAME>



06 Jan 97 - Africa-Malaria



President Diouf Calls For Cooperation Among Researchers



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - President Abdou Diouf of Senegal stressed Monday in Dakar the need for coordination and

cooperation among research teams on malaria at a global level.



Opening the international conference on malaria, he said a "minimum of coherence is required" in the struggle against malaria

which kills about two million people every year around the world, about 90 per cent of who are in Africa.



"Malaria is a major public health problem", he said, adding that "the disease has always accompanied humanity, sometimes

playing the part of an army changing the course of history".



However, meeting the challenge of malaria should not be beyond our world which has defeated so many other diseases, said

President Diouf to participants from Africa, Europe, America and Asia.



He said the complexity of malaria explains the difficulties researchers face in their struggle against the disease.



Despite several efforts to eradicate malaria, the disease is still present, Mr Diouf noted, regretting that the hopes born from the

vaccine developed by Colombia's Dr Patroyo had to be tuned down.



Diouf also called for "increasing the number of researchers and implementing their findings in a reasonable time without

neglecting issues of ethics".



The eradication of malaria raised hopes in the 1950s, with the use of potent insecticides, said Dr Maxime Schwartz,

Director-General of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, but the malaria vector immediately adapted by developing a resistance.



Thus, malaria-induced mortality has multiplied by five within ten years in two of Senegal's ten regions, according to a study

jointly conducted by French and Senegalese researchers.



However, important progress has been made in identifying the mechanisms of malaria in the past twenty years, Dr Schwartz

said, calling for close cooperation between researchers and endemic control officers.



By being secluded in laboratories, researchers are cut off from the realities of the field, said Dr Schwartz, stressing the

importance of investments made by his institute in Senegal.



WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Malick Samba, also stressed the seriousness of malaria, adding that his

organisation will strive to facilitate cooperation among scientists working on the pandemic.



"Malaria is indeed a problem, but it is not unsolvable", he said.



The international conference on malaria, which ends on January 9, includes several presentations on antimalaria drugs,

entomology, immunology, epidemiology and cooperation mechanisms.









Date: Sat, 06 Jan 1996 23:24:49 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: THE JANJANBURAY EPITAPH

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



--Mr.Touray!!

Its somewhat inspiring to conclude your Janjanburay

Epitaph with a pledge to to do something about the slow death of your

beloved home town.Its about time we (the Gambia civil society) realise

that the government cannot be the Aspirin for every social,economic and

demographic headache we have in the country.The sooner we accept the

fact that we are as much responsible for what happens in the country as

the government,the sooner we will start to take initiatives to correct

some of the things that are wrong in our homeland,and the

better we will stand the chance of realising our dream of creating a

society that is reasonably liveable .And who knows? if you make a good

job of the initiative you pledged,I might even decide to come and help

on the farms there.I am a Sarrahuleh,you know.



Regards Bassss!!=20





DD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 08:01:35 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997

Message-ID: <19970107070029.AAB16072@LOCALNAME>



Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997

Date distributed (ymd): 970106

APIC Document



AFRICA POLICY OUTLOOK 1997

--------------------------



First the good news: For the decade beginning in 1996, the

annual economic growth rate for Sub-Saharan Africa is

projected at 3.8%, double that for the decade that ended in

1995. This welcome increase reflects improved commodity

prices, the return to peace in several countries on the

continent, and increased investment and productivity in many.

Statistics for 1995 show that it was the first year

of positive per capita income growth since 1989, and 1996 is

expected to turn out even better.



This new aggregate growth refutes the stereotype of a

consistently gloomy outlook for the continent. There are,

however, many sobering qualifiers. The World Bank estimates

that growth rates less than 6% will not significantly reduce

poverty in most countries. While 12 African countries

achieved this target in 1995, 41 did not. Food intake per

person in Sub-Saharan Africa was estimated last year at just

87% of daily requirements.



Africa's share of foreign direct investment continued to fall,

from 10% in 1987-1991 to 3.6% in 1995. Meanwhile, global

concessional aid flows, on which Africa is particularly

dependent, continued their decline. While 1996 saw the

approval of a new scheme for greater debt reduction for

heavily indebted countries, it was unclear how many countries

would actually benefit from it in 1997.



In addition, as the World Bank now concedes--echoing the

longtime view of critics--"economic growth is necessary but

not sufficient for reducing poverty." Even in countries

praised for their economic reforms and growth rates, most

people continue to struggle for survival under precarious

conditions. Funds for investment in infrastructure and human

development, essential for long-term advance, are squeezed by

"market-oriented" budget constraints throughout the continent.



Peace and Security Issues

-------------------------



Countries cannot progress economically in the absence of basic

physical security. In many countries, security is threatened

by open conflict, physical displacement or arbitrary abuses by

repressive regimes.



The multifaceted crisis in the Great Lakes region and Zaire,

which made headlines in 1996, remains deadly. Open war also

continues in the Sudan, and peace settlements in both Liberia

and Angola could easily give way to renewed violence. In

Algeria there is no end in sight to the violent conflict

pitting extremist Islamic rebels against repressive government

forces, in which both sides have targeted civilians and the

lives of journalists are particularly at risk.



In cases such as the Great Lakes, the scale of crisis simply

overwhelms local capacity to respond. There is a growing

consensus, contrary to the Organization of African Unity's

general assumption in past decades, that internal conflicts

are not just the concern of one country. Neighboring

countries and indeed the continent at large are victimized by

spillover effects. Genocidal violence is in theory--if not

yet in practice--the concern of the entire human community.



Yet consensus on the need to "do something" is unlikely to

lead easily to agreement on who should do what. The crises

mentioned above, and perhaps new ones, are certain to confront

Africa advocates this year with hard questions.



In African countries not suffering open warfare--i.e. the vast

majority--civil society continues to expand its role in

demanding respect for human rights, democratic governance, and

attention to a wide range of specific issues. But advocates

typically work in a climate of domestic repression and

international indifference. The most prominent case in 1997,

as in 1996, is likely to be Nigeria, where the military regime

shows no signs of responding to demands for democracy and

respect for human rights.



In South Africa, the new democratic system is well

established. The extension of the Truth Commission's amnesty

deadline into this year makes it likely that revelations about

past abuses will continue. The country faces formidable

problems, however, as it seeks to reconcile demands for

economic growth with the need for equity in a society still

fundamentally defined by the class and race hierarchies of the

apartheid era. South Africa has yet to define a clear foreign

policy that includes constructive participation in African

issues as well as relationships with global economic powers.



Issues This Year

----------------



In Washington the political climate will likely remain

extremely difficult for advocacy on Africa. The reelected

Republican majority in both houses of Congress will continue

to press for cuts in international affairs budgets, ranging

from development assistance to U.N. funding, the World Bank's

International Development Association, peacekeeping

operations, and other international agencies. The Clinton

Administration, moreover, is likely to be inconsistent in its

support for such budget commitments, despite its success in

ousting U.N. Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali.



In Congress the retirement of Senators Nancy Kassebaum

(R-Kan.) and Paul Simon (D-Ill.) removes two of Africa's most

prominent allies on the legislative front. While there are

sympathetic lawmakers in both the Senate and House, it will be

an uphill battle to build even a modest core of members ready

to speak out regularly on Africa issues.



Apart from regular budgetary issues, there will be discussion

of the African Growth and Opportunity Act introduced by

Representatives Crane, Rangel and McDermott last year. The

bill is designed to promote US trade and investment in Africa,

but there is debate about whether it takes a balanced approach

to development and reciprocal economic ties or fosters a

one-sided stress on market-led growth and free trade.



In short, African issues are unlikely to receive much more

attention from Washington in 1997 than in 1996. In many

cases, however, relatively small shifts in US policy can have

substantial impact on African or multilateral initiatives.

The following is a brief checklist of some specific areas and

issues on which US involvement may make a difference this

year.



Conflict (Great Lakes and the Horn): With the return of the

majority of Rwandan refugees from Zaire and Tanzania, the

interlocked crises in this region are for the moment focused

primarily within rather than between borders. Rwanda faces

the massive challenge of integrating the refugees and

establishing functional legal procedures for coping with the

aftermath of genocide. The future of Zaire and the refugees

remaining there is unpredictable, except for the certainty

that the conflict is not over. Burundi's minority military

regime is still under sanctions from regional countries, and

massacres of civilians continue.



War rages on in southern Sudan, and the repressive Sudanese

government is under increasing challenge in the north as well.

There is, nevertheless, little immediate prospect of decisive

military shifts or revival of stalled mediation efforts. The

conflict has spawned an ongoing humanitarian crisis, and

Sudan's neighbors could yet be drawn into the war.



Peace agreements (Liberia and Angola): The peace process in

Liberia is formally on track again after its violent collapse

in April 1996. But key steps such as disarmament of faction

forces are not yet implemented, and a new collapse is easily

possible in 1997. In Angola the United Nations peacekeeping

force is scheduled to withdraw by mid-year. On paper the

demobilization of Unita forces is complete, but observers warn

that as many as 20,000 Unita troops are still operational.

Insecurity is pervasive in the countryside, and there is a

real threat of renewed open warfare.



Democratization (Nigeria and other countries): The internal

and international campaign for democracy in Nigeria will

continue, given the failure of the Abacha regime to offer more

than token promises of change. Neither Western nor African

countries are likely soon to take additional steps to increase

pressure on the military regime, however, unless there is a

dramatically visible escalation of the crisis. Pro-democracy

efforts in most other countries are even less likely to

attract major international attention and support.



Landmines: The Clinton Administration will have to decide

soon whether to join Canada and other countries in pressing

rapidly for a total ban on anti-personnel landmines or

continue deferring to the Pentagon's opposition to quick

action on the issue.



International institutions: Like his predecessor, incoming

U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan is a highly skilled diplomat

from the African continent. But the spectacle of the

transition, engineered unilaterally by the United States, was

not encouraging. Substantive issues were absent from the

debate, save for the code-word "reform," generally understood

as a euphemism for downsizing. This will be a critical year

for US relations with the U.N. and other multilateral

institutions. Unless the pattern of the last few years

changes, the negative consequences for Africa will be

substantial.



************************************************************

This material is produced and distributed by the Africa Policy

Information Center (APIC), the educational affiliate of the

Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary objective is to

widen the policy debate in the United States around African

issues and the US role in Africa, by providing accessible

policy-relevant information and analysis usable by a wide

range of groups and individuals.



Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

message):

Policy Electronic Distribution List);

(about APIC);

previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

information files, are also available on the Web at:

http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml



To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

For additional information: Africa Policy

Information Center, 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC

20002. Phone: 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

apic@igc.apc.org.

************************************************************



Date: Tue, 07 Jan 1997 13:58:18 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law



By CELIA W. DUGGER





HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian

refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American

mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They

spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around

in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.



Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will

go

to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an

ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that

became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have

their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to

preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith

requires of him.

"It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have

failed my children."



Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of

female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of

African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than

simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of

parents like Guled.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that

more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the

United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or

have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet

been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau

population data.



The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,

though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic

groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost

without exception.



Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his

homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter

Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His

elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled

Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.



One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the

television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly

explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,

placidly sucking her thumb.



"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good

behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should

be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is

something we just accept."





Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice



Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in

the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan

to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the

harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it

punishable by up to five years in prison.



But the law will be difficult to enforce. While refugees are often

impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their

daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the

law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department

officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in

March, would apply in such a case.



"It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said

Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the

justice department's criminal division.



Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to

report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit

families

and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse

experts say.



Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is

common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to

concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los

Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other

cities.



Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite



But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of

those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and

the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.



With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and

refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in

the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited

in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still

living in a refugee camp in Kenya.



Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information

about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

recently

surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only

two

reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.



In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the

cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an

American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the

state Department of Human Resources.



Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a

large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in

interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the

wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they

were subjected to the practice.



Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old

Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she

urinated.

When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that

the girl's genital lips were largely fused.



"She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then

she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said

convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And

she didn't seem like a victim."



Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection

authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary

complaint was related to the cutting.



Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters

circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-

protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for

a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.



"I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked

him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his

face.

"He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he

wanted."



Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity



In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters

be

cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer

to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that

caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,

with no

removal of tissue.



They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which

ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,

infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a

tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.



But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated

with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.



Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the

hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new

law.



"Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,

safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female

genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news

release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.



The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have

settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they

are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically

directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes

prohibiting violence

against children, as France has done.



Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people

who mutilate their children.



JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work

among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American

co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.



For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,

highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a

profound invasion of their privacy.



"One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all

she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.



Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some

say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue

it.



Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle

refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all

conspire to isolate the refugees.



"What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about

circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and

still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who

is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.



In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has

organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that

work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the

practice.



The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to

immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.



Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said

that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will

fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.



But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign

that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural

practice than helping people break an ancient habit.



"The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble

Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York

City.





Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories



There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali

refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more

to do with it.



She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months

ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an

apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from

her

husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.



She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will

become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her

daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the

pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track

the tears.



She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of

prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and

bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why

should my daughter go through it?" she said.



Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are

widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have

that

extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own

lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their

daughters' clitorises clipped off.



Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg

to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in

the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and

killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter

Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.



Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is

necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have

babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to

cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets

to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.



"I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't

do it here. We only give medicine.'



"So we can go to Kenya to have it done."



Copyright 1996 The New York Times



Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 17:29:37 +0100 (NFT)

From: Cherno Jaye <

To: gambia-l <

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE



I am not too sure what you Guys expect as introduction from me but i`ll tr=

y

to make it as short and precise as possible. My name is Cherno Jaye, am 32

years old,a Gambian citizen living for the past 10yrs in Hamburg, Germany.I

am working with an Organisation, Society of Concerned Gambians, Hamburg,tha=

t

has a good working relationship with PDOIS.So don=B4t be suprised to see

Foroyya articles in the list.=20

I would like to thank and encourage you all for the good work you=B4ve bee=

n

carrying out with the list. Also thanking Tombong for providing us with the

Election results, but at the same a word of caution for certain comments th=

at

can be interpreted as one may not assume.The Gambia is now at a juncture

where She needs every effort and comment other than Seperationalist=B4 and

Tribalist=B4s sentiments.

Thanking and wishing you all a happy and prosperous 1997.

Tschuss.=20



*********************************

Cherno Jaye



Email:

Phone: (+49 40) 420 33 00

*********************************







Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 13:02:09 -0500 (EST)
From: Raye Sosseh

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





List managers,

Please add Aaron Aboayge to the list... his email address is

gt4392c@acme.gatech.edu



Thanks

Raye





Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 12:59:04 -0500 (EST)

From: Raye Sosseh <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit





List Managers,



Please add Modou Loum and Aaron Aboayge to the list.

Their e-mail addresses are

mloum@chat.carleton.edu





Appreciate it.

Raye



Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 13:35:00 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that

it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature to

back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who

are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further

clarify such an ill-informed accusation.



Adama Kah





The article follows:



Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law



By CELIA W. DUGGER



HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian

refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American

mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They

spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around

in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.



Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will

go

to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an

ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that

became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have

their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to

preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith

requires of him.

"It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have

failed my children."



Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of

female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of

African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than

simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of

parents like Guled.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that

more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the

United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or

have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet

been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau

population data.



The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,

though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic

groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost

without exception.



Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his

homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter

Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His

elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled

Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.



One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the

television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly

explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,

placidly sucking her thumb.



"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good

behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should

be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is

something we just accept."





Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice



Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in

the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan

to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the

harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it

punishable by up to five years in prison.



But the law will be difficult to enforce. While refugees are often

impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their

daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the

law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department

officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in

March, would apply in such a case.



"It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said

Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the

justice department's criminal division.



Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to

report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit

families

and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse

experts say.



Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is

common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to

concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los

Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other

cities.



Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite



But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of

those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and

the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.



With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and

refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in

the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited

in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still

living in a refugee camp in Kenya.



Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information

about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

recently

surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only

two

reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.



In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the

cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an

American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the

state Department of Human Resources.



Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a

large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in

interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the

wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they

were subjected to the practice.



Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old

Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she

urinated.

When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that

the girl's genital lips were largely fused.



"She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then

she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said

convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And

she didn't seem like a victim."



Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection

authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary

complaint was related to the cutting.



Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters

circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-

protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for

a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.



"I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked

him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his

face.

"He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he

wanted."



Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity



In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters

be

cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer

to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that

caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,

with no

removal of tissue.



They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which

ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,

infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a

tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.



But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated

with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.



Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the

hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new

law.



"Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,

safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female

genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news

release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.



The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have

settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they

are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically

directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes

prohibiting violence

against children, as France has done.



Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people

who mutilate their children.



JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work

among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American

co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.



For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,

highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a

profound invasion of their privacy.



"One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all

she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.



Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some

say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue

it.



Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle

refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all

conspire to isolate the refugees.



"What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about

circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and

still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who

is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.



In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has

organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that

work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the

practice.



The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to

immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.



Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said

that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will

fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.



But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign

that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural

practice than helping people break an ancient habit.



"The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble

Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York

City.





Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories



There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali

refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more

to do with it.



She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months

ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an

apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from

her

husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.



She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will

become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her

daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the

pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track

the tears.



She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of

prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and

bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why

should my daughter go through it?" she said.



Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are

widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have

that

extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own

lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their

daughters' clitorises clipped off.



Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg

to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in

the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and

killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter

Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.



Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is

necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have

babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to

cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets

to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.



"I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't

do it here. We only give medicine.'



"So we can go to Kenya to have it done."



Copyright 1996 The New York Times

Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



------------------------------



Dear Members,



My name is Pa Modou Njie. I am a school teacher, but at

the moment I am doing a B.A. degree in English / Education at

the University of Stirling. I am 35 years old, married with

two kids. My family are here with me. My course ends in June

'98. My friend, Lamin K Demba, introduced me to Gambia-L and I

am very grateful to him. I wish all members a Happy And

Prosperous New Year. If I have left out any detail please let

me know. Bye.



Yours sincerely,

Pa Modou.



------------------------------



What about Mandinka, Fula, Djola language info?

Regards, Andrea



Regards, Andrea



------------------------------



On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:



> What about Mandinka, Fula, Djola language info?

>

> Regards, Andrea

>

Andrea,



There are wolof dictionaries around although I do not have

one with me. I have never, however, never heard of a Wolof

dictionary in cyberspace. If you want information about the

ethnic groups in The Gambia, I can help. I have written

about many of them and I am still continuing my research. Bye.



Regards,

Pa Modou.







------------------------------



To: Andrea Klumpp <

Cc:

Subject: Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?

Message-ID: <19970108142914.AAA15126@LOCALNAME>



Andrea,

You can check this site by Andy Lyons;

http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons.

There is both a Wollof and a Mandinka dictionary to be downloaded.



Regards

Momodou





> What about Mandinka, Fula, Djola language info?

>

> Regards, Andrea

>

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Happy New Year to all the list members and their families and welcome =

to all the new members.

Matarr M. Jeng

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk

=20





08 Jan 97 - Science & Health Bulletin: Africa-Disease







Malaria, Ebola and AIDS Cited As Africa's Major Diseases







>From Musengwa Kayaya; PANA Staff Correspondent







LUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - Malaria, Ebola and AIDS have been cited by a =

senior United States health administrator as some of the more serious =

re-emerging and new diseases in Africa.=20



David Satcher, the first African-American Director of the Atlanta-based =

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was quoted in a recent =

issue of "Washington Line," a State Department publication, as saying =

that malaria currently poses the greatest threat because of its =

resistance to chloroquine, the disease's traditional cure.=20



He said that there is a resurgency of malaria in many places in Africa =

where more and more children are entering hospitals after they are =

treated at home with chloroquine.=20



According to Satcher, the kids are often admitted for celebral malaria =

which is a more deadly form of the disease.=20



" So the whole issue of drug-resistant malaria represents what we =

consider to be part of an emerging infection," Satcher is quoted as =

saying.=20



Ebola which killed more than 300 people in Zaire in 1995 and another =

score in Gabon recently is one of the major infectious emerging diseases =

on the continent, in addition to the globally raging AIDS, he added.=20



While Africa has so far been the most severely aids affected region, he =

said, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified South East Asia =

and India as zones where the HIV infection, which causes AIDS, was =

spreading at the most dramatic rate. The WHO estimates that some 40 =

million people, the majority in Africa, will be affected by AIDS at the =

turn of the century.=20



Satcher said that there was a possibility of Africa and the world at =

large experiencing other new epidemics due to the ability of germs to =

mutate, adapt and change to survive and become resistant to =

anti-biotics.=20



" That means periodically you are going to have a new virus, a new =

bacterium that we have not seen before. Or we could have a virus that =

has been there all along living in a monkey or some other animal, and =

then, for some reason, it mutates and becomes virulent to human beings," =

he said.=20



Satcher was optimistic however that the world was on the threshold of =

eradicating measles, one of the leading causes of death particularly =

among children in developing countries. Also targetted for eradication =

are polio and guinea worm which Satcher said still affected some parts =

of Africa and other developing regions.=20

------------------------------------------------------------------------









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 10:20:34 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc: msji[4~@mtu.edu

Subject: Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



I don't want to appear heartless but was George Town really a viable

TOwn in the true meaning of the word? Closer look at the situation

reveal that the town was the result of river

transportion. The high cost of maintaining that relative to

roads made it impossible for the town to compete with others.



malanding







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 08 Jan 1996 18:09:05 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Debbie Proctor wrote:

>=20

> This is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believe

> started by the arab culture.

>=20

> +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=

+++++++

> Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housi=

ng

> (206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 35447=

1

> (206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

> +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=

+++++++

>=20

> On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:

>=20

> > Gambia-l,

> >

> > In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that

> > it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literat=

ure to

> > back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who

> > are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further

> > clarify such an ill-informed accusation.

> >

> > Adama Kah

> >

> >

> > The article follows:

> >

> > Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

> >

> > By CELIA W. DUGGER

> >

> > HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalia=

n

> > refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American

> > mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They

> > spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles arou=

nd

> > in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.

> >

> > Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children wil=

l

> > go

> > to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an

> > ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that

> > became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have

> > their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to

> > preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim fa=

ith

> > requires of him.

> > "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have

> > failed my children."

> >

> > Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of

> > female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of

> > African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more t=

han

> > simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds =

of

> > parents like Guled.

> >

> > The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year th=

at

> > more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in th=

e

> > United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or

> > have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have =

yet

> > been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau

> > population data.

> >

> > The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection=

,

> > though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic

> > groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost

> > without exception.

> >

> > Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his

> > homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter

> > Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. H=

is

> > elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family f=

led

> > Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.

> >

> > One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the

> > television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly

> > explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,

> > placidly sucking her thumb.

> >

> > "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good

> > behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women shoul=

d

> > be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is

> > something we just accept."

> >

> >

> > Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice

> >

> > Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in

> > the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a p=

lan

> > to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the

> > harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it

> > punishable by up to five years in prison.

> >

> > But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often

> > impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their

> > daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating t=

he

> > law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice departme=

nt

> > officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect=

in

> > March, would apply in such a case.

> >

> > "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said

> > Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the

> > justice department's criminal division.

> >

> > Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant =

to

> > report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit

> > families

> > and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse

> > experts say.

> >

> > Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is

> > common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to

> > concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los

> > Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and oth=

er

> > cities.

> >

> > Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite

> >

> > But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness =

of

> > those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, an=

d

> > the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.

> >

> > With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and

> > refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden=

in

> > the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibit=

ed

> > in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still

> > living in a refugee camp in Kenya.

> >

> > Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering informati=

on

> > about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

> > recently

> > surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only

> > two

> > reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.

> >

> > In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop th=

e

> > cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an

> > American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the

> > state Department of Human Resources.

> >

> > Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a

> > large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said =

in

> > interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the

> > wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they

> > were subjected to the practice.

> >

> > Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old

> > Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she

> > urinated.

> > When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover t=

hat

> > the girl's genital lips were largely fused.

> >

> > "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "The=

n

> > she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said

> > convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. A=

nd

> > she didn't seem like a victim."

> >

> > Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection

> > authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary

> > complaint was related to the cutting.

> >

> > Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters

> > circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-

> > protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her =

for

> > a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.

> >

> > "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she as=

ked

> > him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in hi=

s

> > face.

> > "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he

> > wanted."

> >

> > Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity

> >

> > In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughter=

s

> > be

> > cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summ=

er

> > to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that

> > caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,

> > with no

> > removal of tissue.

> >

> > They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which

> > ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,

> > infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only=

a

> > tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.

> >

> > But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inunda=

ted

> > with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.

> >

> > Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the

> > hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new

> > law.

> >

> > "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive=

,

> > safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female

> > genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a ne=

ws

> > release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.

> >

> > The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have

> > settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say t=

hey

> > are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically

> > directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes

> > prohibiting violence

> > against children, as France has done.

> >

> > Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as peop=

le

> > who mutilate their children.

> >

> > JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work

> > among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American

> > co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.

> >

> > For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,

> > highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a

> > profound invasion of their privacy.

> >

> > "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if a=

ll

> > she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera sai=

d.

> >

> > Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, so=

me

> > say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must contin=

ue

> > it.

> >

> > Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle

> > refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all

> > conspire to isolate the refugees.

> >

> > "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only abou=

t

> > circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society a=

nd

> > still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker w=

ho

> > is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.

> >

> > In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has

> > organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups t=

hat

> > work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the

> > practice.

> >

> > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain =

to

> > immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.

> >

> > Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, sa=

id

> > that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency wil=

l

> > fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.

> >

> > But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sig=

n

> > that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural

> > practice than helping people break an ancient habit.

> >

> > "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble

> > Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New Yor=

k

> > City.

> >

> >

> > Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories

> >

> > There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali

> > refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing m=

ore

> > to do with it.

> >

> > She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three month=

s

> > ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in=

an

> > apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from

> > her

> > husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.

> >

> > She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will

> > become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her

> > daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show t=

he

> > pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to tr=

ack

> > the tears.

> >

> > She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of

> > prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and

> > bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why

> > should my daughter go through it?" she said.

> >

> > Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who a=

re

> > widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have

> > that

> > extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their =

own

> > lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their

> > daughters' clitorises clipped off.

> >

> > Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a l=

eg

> > to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her =

in

> > the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and

> > killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daught=

er

> > Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.

> >

> > Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is

> > necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have

> > babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to

> > cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the ticke=

ts

> > to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.

> >

> > "I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don'=

t

> > do it here. We only give medicine.'

> >

> > "So we can go to Kenya to have it done."

> >

> > Copyright 1996 The New York Times

> > Adama Kah

> > The George Washington University

> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

> > 2121 I St., NW

> > Rice Hall, Suite 707

> > Washington, D.C. 20052

> >



Debbie !!

You are correct in saying that female circumcision is not an Islamic

invention,but wrong in blaming it on Arab culture.The fact that this

practice is almost non-existent in Saudi Arabia and the other countries

in the Arabian Peninsular,the birth place of Arab culture,should be a

strong enough circumstantial evidence against the argument that this

practice is Arabic in origin.That is why most of the muslim delegates

making fuss about this issue during the last Population Conference in

Cairo came from countries that are either African-African or

African-Arabic.



Regards Bassss!!

=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





GAMBIA-L Digest 50 Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 15) Africa-Malariaby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)16) THE JANJANBURAY EPITAPHby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 17) Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)18) Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 19) Introductionby Cherno Jaye < p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de 20)by Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 21) New Memberby Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu 22) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu 23) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu 24) New membersby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)25) Re: Where's Gambia headed???by Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 26) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)27) (Fwd) Death of a Viable Townby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)28) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)29) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 30) Re: New memberby "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 31) Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?by Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 32) Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?by "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk 33) Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)34) Africa-Diseaseby "Matarr M. Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk 35) Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Townby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 36) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 37) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 38) Re: New memberby l.sabally@ic.ac.uk 39) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 40) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 41) Test!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)42) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)by Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 43) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 44) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 45) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Lawby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 46) Re: Introductionby Aaron Kofi Aboagye < gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu 47) THE STATE OF OUR COUNTRYby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 48) Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Townby KTouray@aol.com 49) Re: New memberby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 50) RE: NEW MEMBERby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 51) RE: NEW MEMBERby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 52) Ramadanby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 53) Re: Ramadanby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)54) Re: Ramadanby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 55) THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEWby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 56) Re: Ramadanby Senessie Turay < 9210077@talabah.iiu.my 57) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)58) Re: New Memberby Yvan Russell < vbu053@freenet.mb.ca 59) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEWby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 60) Forwarded news storyby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 61) Searchby Aaron Kofi Aboagye < gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu 62) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEWby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)63) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)64) Re: Forwarded news storyby mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)65) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEWby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 66) THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 67) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEWby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 68) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 69) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 70) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGMby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 71) The Gambia Tourism Concernby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 72) [Fwd: The Origin Of AIDS]by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)73) Re: Ramadanby Mostafa Jersey Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 74) Re: Ramadanby Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 75) New Member Intro - James Bittaye (J.B)by bitt9682@udc.edu 76) Forwarded message of Mamadi Coraby "A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 111) New memberby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 03:24:26 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTSMessage-ID: < 9701050824.AA31384@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitTombong, you wrote:> The interesting thing about all this is that for the first time in Gambian> history, every tribe or ethnic group and every political party that> participated has at least one representative in the National Assembly.Foremost, I would like to thank you for providing the election outcomethrough all its stages. Once again you have fulfilled your duties to theless informed about politics in the Gambia.The interesting point you explicitly outlined above is important only ifyou are trying to disguish the true meaning of democracy. What does tribeand ethnicity have to do with national elections? Are we to assume thatthe National Assembly is balanced simply because there is arepresentitive for each Political Party?I do not think tribalism and ethnicity is to be a major concern in thisera of Gambia's rebirth. What really matters is: Are the elected officialsreally efficient in moving the country forward? We have to condemn thementality of tribalism and ethnicity if the Gambia is to move forward as anation. What you are implying is that each representative is merely acandidate of choice who is chosen be his/her own tribe to look after them.Is this how you intend to prove to the world that the elections were free andfair?What I would like to see is: A Gambia where the government will not rulewithout consulting the people. A country where the voice of the people isheard and acted upon without question. A government that formulates itspolicies only from inputs from the differnt segments of society.Until we can set aside tribalistic inferiority and supriority, the Gambiawill likely go through another era of "TAKE IT ALL". We must implement andsustain our ways of governance if we are to survive in the 21st centuryand the years to follow.Regards,Moe S. Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct support EngineerHayes MicroComputerNorcross, GA 30092 --********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** You talk about strengthening tha economy, yet youclose all the borders, thus creating a nightmare for international trading.You talk about a successful government, yet you can't seem to find the rightcandidates for the job.We have seen it all. Whether military or (and now) civilian rule, theaverage Gambian citizen has to adjust to many new ways of living. Imagineyou have a family of 10 that is trying to make ends meet from a mere monthlypay. I am not at liberty to disclose any figures because we all know what thatcomes out to be. After pay day, you wake up broke because you have managedto pay off just some of your debts. You wonder how you will make throughto the next pay period but you remeber the old scheme of borrowing.Not far from you lives Traderman the trader. He wakes up each morningheaded for Banjul...or whatever city he likes doing business. He spendsthe entire day at his shop without selling a single thing....he thinks tohimself.."Am I cursed or is this just another bad day?". He realises thatthe trend continues every single day...but he has no answer to his ownquestions.How about Mr. Groundnut farmer....who gets paid only once a year! He facesthe danger of both a bad harvest and a low buying price. By the time hiscrops are ready for harvest and selling, his family is all starved to thebone. Wanting more money for his crops, he decides to smuggle his cropscrops to the neighboring Senegal for better pay. He knows that if he getscaught, his crops might get confiscated...but his stomach is hisconscience at this time. So he goes on....maybe he gets lucky thistime....but what about next year?Up there lives the law makers...and the government. They have seen yousuffering but they think it is the nature of things. Every one cannot getrich at the same time....you must wait for your turn. There he is...Ivoted for him...oh..he looks nice in that mercedes BEN. I wonder if hesaw me, I am waving right at his face right now.African politics, my friends, continues to fall behind. The APRC is not amiracle....it is a formed revolution party. Like all other politicalparties, there are bound to be ups and downs. Headed by less experiecncedindividuals, we are bound to see many challeges (failures and successes) inthe coming years.Unless the masses are allowed to a more active role in governance, thequality of democracy in the Gambia will taint the supporters of the newdemocracy. The goverment must be held accountable for any civilianissues...such as human rights, housing, food and education. Unless thegoverment recognizes the different types peoples of the nation, truedemocracy islikely to stumble on another rock. Lack of education should not be used asa dismemberment tool by the government to neglect the citizens. Thestudents..and the educated ones must continue to challenge the communityto be more clear and democratic on their views. Until the community learnsto be self-confident and more responsible for their own lives, thegovernments will continue to play the game of cat and mouse forever.Regards,Moe S. JallowProduct Support EngineerHayes MicroComputerNorcross, GA 30092____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 02:00:46 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???Message-ID: < 9701051000.AA10252@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textModou Jallow wrote:After pay day, you wake up broke because you have managedto pay off just some of your debts. You wonder how you will make throughto the next pay period but you remeber the old scheme of borrowing.+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Well modou,This is what is called sacrifies...I believe that history will judge usfor our advancement to the life of the Gambian people and not what wecarry home at the end of the month.There are so many "learned" folks on the list and most of us think ofhow many Dollars we'll be getting at the end of the month while here,rather than going back home to contribute to positive changes in thesystem...I want my kids (when I get married) to have a very good lifeat home and be proud Gambians. To this end, a stepping stone will be togo back and serve the Motherland.Happiness is not is measured by how much you earn at months end, butrather how you improve the life of the masses..that's what I believe.Good night.Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) --********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** We the people are sovereign, and it is wewho have to hold the government to its duty, and if it fails, kick it out.If Gambian civil society can't assert its power, articulate its needs andpress for accountability, then we might as well sit back and watch Africa'slatest young, inexperienced, former military boys drive around in MercedesBenzes and sawn-off Pajeros mimicking -- if not overtaking -- the excessesof their predecessors.We will have no one to blame but ourselves, because we voted the governmentinto power. A people deserves the leadership it gets.BestPeter05.01.97At 04:32 05/01/97 -0500, Modou Jallow wrote:>Gambia-l,>The Gambia has seen many changes in the last two years. What the citizens>haven't seen is an easier way of life. You talk about cleansing a corrupt>Government, yet you are seen driving in luxury automobiles and living in>million-dollar homes. You talk about strengthening tha economy, yet you>close all the borders, thus creating a nightmare for international trading.>You talk about a successful government, yet you can't seem to find the right>candidates for the job.[...]------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Jan 97 11:57 GMT+0200From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.comSubject: Getting RealMessage-ID: < m0vgpKn-0012VDC@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Mr Drammeh!!!At 22:13 04/01/96 +0300, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:>Mr.Da Costa!> Don't you think it would be almost impossible for those>whose job it is to run Gambia, to help it "get ahead in the Globalised>Economy" if all of them believe,as you and the unmentioned person you>quoted do, that it is "a geographic and economic absurdity"?!Read my words again, brother. I do not believe The Gambia to be a geographicand economic absurdity. I was merely pointing out what the view is from theindustrialised North. That with a population of 1 million+, a GDP that doesnot rival even many of the Least Developed Countries, a fragile tourismbase, and a dearth of natural resources, in the greater scheme of things ourcountry is a small fish. And that for better or for worse, we live in aneconomy which is increasingly globalised (do you know about the proposedMultilateral Investment Agreement, which the European Union wants enshrinedin the World Trade Organisation?) and in which we have to adapt to survive.>Capitalism does not succeed by mineral wealth and numerical preponderance>alone.I am not a capitalist, neither do I believe in the unbridled cupidity of themultinational corporations who now effectively run the world. I believecapitalism as an ideology is a dead duck. But then so is communism. Whateverthe ruling political theory, the key is people-centred development, policiesthat empower ALL the people (and not just favoured sections of the society)to live in dignity, in good health, with opportunities to better themselvesand to prosper. Capitalism and Communism have never provided this kind ofdirection. And much as we are a small fish, we can survive and prosper if wehave the right direction.>Before pouring scorn on what beaches could do for us perhaps you>should first check with the citizens of Mauritius and some of the>carribean countries.OK, perhaps some countries have exploited the beach tourism niche very well.But even a cursory analysis of the tourism industry in Mauritius and someCaribbean countries will reveal that they managed their beach tourism in amuch more scientific, people-friendly, and diverse way. Our beach tourismindustry arrived serendipituosly by way of a few sun-seeking Scandinaviansin the sixties, and was not really managed. It just grew without a plan andwithout a strategy. The fact is that something like 120,000 mainlyblue-collar and lower middle-class Europeans come to our beaches each year,to hotels which are mainly owned and managed by Europeans, who importeverything from abroad and repatriate the bulk of their profits to theircountries.And what does The Gambia get out of it? In a good season, a healthy foreignexchange cashflow, some 800 Gambians employed at middle to lower levels inthe industry (many of them as casual seasonal staff who have to find otherjobs during the off-season), a reputation for beach boys who speak severallanguages and service middle-aged European women, and an industry that isgoing nowhere -- unless it diversifies. Our comparative tourism advantagelies in the fact we are less than 7 hours from Europe by air, we have peace,and we have nice beaches, friendly people and strong culturural diversity.Now the concept of beach tourism is losing out to newer, more excitingconcepts. Marketeers of tourism worldwide are offering would-be tourists ahell of a lot more than a beach and sun. Here in Zimbabwe where I live, theypackage tours that include boat cruises on the Zambezi river, trips toVictoria Falls, white water rafting, bungee jumping, helicopter and planerides over the falls, lots and lots of wildlife safaris, hunting trips,environmental safaris, etc. Can we boast that level of tourism diversity?And do we have a clear strategy? As the cost of air travel from Europecontinues to drop, it won't be long before The Gambia loses out as adestination -- that is, if the coastal erosion doesn't swallow up ourbeaches first. Ever seen the extent of the erosion around the cemetary area?Hotels like Wadner Beach and BB Hotel are literally disappearing into thesea, along with Radio Syd. In 10 years time the highway might be threatened.And up in Bijilo, Brufut, Sanyang etc, sand mining has dimmed the prospectsof a potential beach tourism expansion in the undeveloped parts of theTourism Development Area (TDA). Luckily we have such luminaries as NdeyIsatou Njie at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to try and turnthings around. But I fear we may be too late.The time to diversify our tourism industry is now. We need to make itsustainable, get away from dependence on beach tourism and look more closelyat the hinterland, while working hard to prevent the kind of voyeurism andabuse of our cultural norms that characterises the beach scenario. Does thenew government have any response to these concerns? I await some concreteand well thought-through policy statements.>In the final analysis,the part played by what you>have is secondary in your success to the part played by what you intend>and are prepared to do with it.If that were not the case,Zaire would>have been the Sweden of Southern Africa,and Singapore the coolies of>Asia.Agreed.Let's have some statements of policy from the APRC government, which so farhas merely spouted the same platitudes of the previous PPP regime, only in amore energetic and mobilising way and from younger people. Vision andleadership are not about building schools and then having to importforeigners to teach in them; or building hospitals without thinking of howto finance the recurrent costs and how to staff them; or building arches.Leadership and vision is about building sustainability.So can those on this list who are government officials, whose job it is toarticulate the views of the government, please let us know in detail exactlywhat the APRC government intends to do with regard to: Agriculture, Tourism,Industry, Reform of the Civil Service, Education, Health, Information &Communications, and other strategic areas. Will we, for example, haveelectricity without load-shedding? Will there be serious plans to addressthe danger of the rural-urban drift which has already turned Serrekunda andits environs into an environmental and Habitat time-bomb? Will people whoseviews differ from the status quo find themselves harassed by the NIA or inMile Two prison, along with the 'security' detainees? Does the newgovernment have a clear vision? Or will we be condemned to the kind ofmediocrity in leadership and lack of patriotism that has blighted ourdevelopment for so long?And please do not repeat the kind of propagandist bull that was trotted outfor 3-odd hours in the last budget speech in June 1996.>Gambia is neither a geographic absurdity nor an economic>invalid.Agreed, see my point above.>All it needs to succeed is a self-confident and hardworking>people determined to rely on themselves to make their dreams of securing>a respectable standard of living for all a reality.Fantastic. Optimism is precisely what we all need. But I repeat, we need toget real. However self-confident (and Gambians are nothing if notself-confident!) and hard-working, we need to stop living in never-neverland and articulate a vision of develping our country that is based onreality and achievability, not on pious platitudes and comradely sloganswhich only mask mediocrity and incapacity.BestPeter05.01.97------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 02:33:33 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???Message-ID: < 9701051033.AA10302@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textMr. da Costa,We all know that there ain't any million dollar homes in theGambia...it is time for all of us to put our political differencesaside and face reality..i.e give your so-called military boys all thesupport they need to help the masses.Most of us live very comfortably abroad and can say whatever we can,but the bottom line is that the masses need our input..so it will beunfair on our part to tear apart regarding their choice forleadership.The previous leadership has disappointed us all, so it is time we givethe new administration a chance to excel...although we need to pointout their excesses whenever it arises.God bless the Motherland...Good night..I mean it this time 'cos I'm going to sleep...It's 2:30 amover here.Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) --********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** You can read this posting tomorrow.At 02:33 05/01/97 -0800, Madiba Saidy wrote:>Mr. da Costa,>We all know that there ain't any million dollar homes in the>Gambia...it is time for all of us to put our political differences>aside and face reality..i.e give your so-called military boys all the>support they need to help the masses.I have no political affiliations and have never belonged to any politicalparty. I just hate poor governance, and see from a broader Africanperspective how our leaders have failed us, and how I see no new paradigmemerging, least of all in my own country. It is particularly frustratingbecause I have made a living for the past few years from analysing suchconcepts as democracy, good governance, economic stability etc.I am perfectly willing to give the so-called military boys (now civilians) afair crack of the whip. I have no problem with them as people, many of themare well known to me and I can confirm they are no better or no worse thanany other Gambian.What I have a problem with is the things I outlined in my previous postings.I will be watching closely to see if this government meets up to myaspirations as a Gambian. Everyone has a right to be critical. If we have aproblem, it is that we are not critical or questioning enough. We handmandates to people and do not keep them on track. We deify and then are thefirst to condemn those we deify when they get kicked out, without wonderingwhat part we had to play in the incapacity of our deities.>Most of us live very comfortably abroad and can say whatever we can,>but the bottom line is that the masses need our input..so it will be>unfair on our part to tear apart regarding their choice for>leadership.I'm not sure what you mean by "comfortably", I earn peanuts out here. Butyour point that most of the list members are outside the country is welltaken. The "masses" indeed do need our input. Which is why an electronicmedium of participatory dialogue like this list can be useful. But sincemost of those subscribed are indeed abroad, and a lot of our perspectivesare not being plugged into the debate back home.May I suggest the list owners strike a deal with the Observer, The Point,Radio 1 FM and other stations to broadcast/publish some of the more salientviewpoints off this list back home? The "masses", many of them, have beencowed over the last 2-odd years and don't remember what it's like to speakor debate openly. I noticed this particularly in my last two visits home, inJune and July 1996.>The previous leadership has disappointed us all, so it is time we give>the new administration a chance to excel...although we need to point>out their excesses whenever it arises.Agreed, and yes, we mustn't make the mistakes of the past and assume thatthose we elected are beyond questioning and beyond reproach. The people arethe ultimate arbiters of whether policies are working or not, and the peoplemust not be afraid to speak out when they have something to say.>God bless the Motherland...Agreed.>Good night..I mean it this time 'cos I'm going to sleep...It's 2:30 am>over here.Enjoy. This is my last posting on the subject and I will revert to listening in.BestPeter05.01.97------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 22:16:26 -0500From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MJagana@aol.com Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTSMessage-ID: < 970105221626_877527871@emout20.mail.aol.com TO ALL MEMBERS,I VERY MUCH SUPPORT MOE. JALLOW'S COMMENTS ABOUT THE ELECTIONS.AND IT SHOULD BE KNOW THAT EVERY TRIBE HAVING A REPRESTITIVE HASNOTHING TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY IN THE GAMBIA.IF GAMBIA IS TO BE SEEN AS A DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY, THEN THE GOVERNMENT SHOULDALLOW THE OPPOSITION TO HAVE FULL ACCESS TO THE MEDIA, AND THERE SHOULD BE NOSENSORSHIP.ALSO WE SAW WHAT THE IDEA OF TRIBILAISM HAS CAUSED IN RUWANDA AND ISTRONGLY BELIEVE THAT WE SHOULD NOT ENCOURAGE TRIBALISMIN A PEACE FULLCOUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA.PEOPLE LIKE TOMBONG ( I PRESSUME SHOULD BE EDUCATED ENOUGH NOT TOTALK ABOUT DEMOCRACY IN THE WAY HE REPORTED THE ELECTIONS).IF THERE IS TO BE DEMOCRACY EVERY GAMBIAN SHOULD BE FREE TO SPEAK THIER MINDREGARDLESS OF THEIR TRIBE, RELIGION OR POLITICAL BELIEVIES.PEACE! FREEDOM! LIBERTY! TO ALL GAMBIANS.MJ------------------------------Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 22:27:42 -0500From: MJagana@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: MJagana@aol.com Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???Message-ID: < 970105222741_944637024@emout18.mail.aol.com dear madibou,the point is not that there are a lot of educated people who are onlythinking of how many dollars the make.what also matters is that will they be given enough freedom if they go backto the gambiato settle down. the government might feel that these educted folks are tryingto challenge them. however i strongly believe that if every gambian had theright to question the actions of any ruling goverment( both aprc and theppp), then you we will see a lot of people moving back to the MOTHERLAND forthe good of the nation.PEACE! FREEDOM! LIBERTY! TO ALL GAMBIANS.------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 07:35:18 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19970106063444.AAA4628@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,James Bittaye has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr.Bittaye,please send an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Jan 97 15:27 GMT+0200From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: ENVIRONMENT: Five Years Later, Rio Summit's Results Fall ShortMessage-ID: < m0vhF5q-0012VPC@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"ENVIRONMENT: Five Years Later, Rio Summit's Results Fall ShortBy Johanna SonMANILA, Jan 6 (IPS) - Five years after the Earth Summit, many governmentsand communities have failed to match with action pledges to shift to a brandof development that is sustainable not just in economic but environmentaland human terms as well.In a report due for release later this week in New York and WashingtonD.C., the Costa Rica-based Earth Council rates as unsatisfactory theimplementation of what has been touted as a 'new global alliance' forgreen-friendly growth.''No other global event ever generated such high expectations.Certainly, no group of governments ever made such a singular commitment toimproving the quality of life of their citizenry,'' the Council said of theUnited Nations Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio deJaneiro, Brazil in June 1992.''Yet to date, it appears that relatively little has changed for thebetter since 1992,'' said a Council report prepared ahead of the 'Rio PlusFive' Forum, to be held in March to review global compliance with summitpledges.While some ''remarkable progress'' has been made at the local level,''far too few countries, companies, institutions, communities and citizenshave made the choices and changes needed to advance'' the goals ofenvironmental health, economic prosperity, social equity and generalwell-being, it added.Called 'The Road From Rio', the report concluded: ''Today, thedemographic, social and economic forces that drive unsustainabledevelopment still remain dominant.''Economic growth is often still seen as synonymous with development,though it leaves many groups marginalised and does not always narrow wealthgaps among and within countries.''Many people cannot distinguish between true development ('gettingbetter') and mere growth ('getting bigger'),'' the report pointed out.And even as implementation of commitments at the Rio summit farespoorly, experts warn that the task of moving toward greener growth may bemade harder by the sprouting of regional economic accords in recent years.Maximo Kalaw, executive director of the Earth Council, says theglobalisation of the economy and the rise of regional trading blocs invarious parts of the world are a ''gap'' that the world community mustaddress for the future.Meeting with some reporters here, Kalaw said: ''We'd like to take a lookat the contradictions between Agenda 21 and regional trade accord, theWorld Trade Organisation.''This relationship, little explored at the 1992 Rio summit, will be thesubject of workshops at the 'Rio Plus Five' Forum set for Mar 13 to 19 inRio de Janeiro. The Forum was organised by the Earth Council, an NGO formedafter the Earth Summit.With globalisation fueling competition for markets and goods, Kalaw saidit has become even more crucial for local communities to define goals inthe environmental, social and human spheres from the ground up, to avoidbeing overshadowed by growth.Listening to countries and communities' development goals should helpguide the process of globalisation, he said. ''But so far, it's beenone-sided,'' with accords toward free trade and economic integration racingway ahead of sustainability concerns.This has prompted many critics to attack globalisation per se, but Kalawsays that since the process cannot be stopped, the Council would ratherfocus on ''how to manage it so that it becomes sustainable''.Indeed, local measures have come a long way in many countries' effortsto implement Agenda 21, the action plan signed by 118 governments in Rio.The Council says that so far, 103 governments have put up nationalinstitutions tasked to integrate sustainability concerns into law andpolicy. Some 1,200 towns and cities around the world have programmes totranslate Agenda 21 into concrete schemes.In preparation for the 'Rio Plus Five' Forum, non-government groups andother campaigners, with governments in some cases, are conducting nationaland regional reviews of post-Rio actions.Kalaw says about half of the country assessments are finished.The assessments straddle a wide range, from impressive action by Nordiccountries to inadequate response by many African nations due to lack ofresources.Industrialised countries do not necessarily perform better. The UnitedStates has shown what some call a disappointing performance, especially inareas like cutting back on ozone- depleting substances.Instead of producing less greenhouse gases as envisioned under theFramework Convention on Climate Change, one of a number of accords sealedat Rio, the U.S. is projected to increase its emissions by 50 per cent of1990 levels by 2010, says Lando Velasco of South-east Asia's climate actionnetwork.At the 'Rio Plus Five' forum, whose theme is 'From Agenda to Action',countries will also be assessed against the other Rio accords - theconventions on biological diversity and to combat desertification.''Five years clearly is too brief a time in which to pronounce a finaljudgment on the results of the Earth Summit,'' the Earth Council'spre-forum report said. ''But it is a fair amount of time in which topinpoint the obstacles that such a comprehensive endeavor must stillovercome to succeed.''''In many ways, numerous nations and communities appear to be makingprogress toward realising the goals of the Earth Summit. But it is also truethat much of the world is moving in a very different direction,'' it explained.For instance, it said, more than 100 nations are worse off today thenthey were 15 years ago. The gap between the richest and poorest 20 per centof the world's people has doubled over the past 30 years.Likewise, excessive consumption is taxing resources like water andforests, and signs of food insecurity are emerging. Less than a quarter ofthe world's nearly six billion people consumes three- quarters of its rawmaterials and produces 75 per cent of all solid waste, U.N. figures say.The 'Rio + Five' Forum also aims to come up with contributions for aproposed Earth Charter, envisioned to be the sustainable developmentcounterpart to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the year 2000.Results of the forum will be used as inputs in a meeting of the U.N.Commission on Sustainable Development in April, which will in turn set theagenda for a review of the Earth Summit accords by the U.N. GeneralAssembly in June this year.In the future, the Earth Council has more ambitious goals, like seeingby end-1997 the creation of ombudsmen for the environment, composed ofimpartial and eminent justices, that will be what Amnesty International isto human rights, Kalaw said.Meantime, countries and communities around the world are being asked totake a hard look at how they have internalised the commitments made at Riofive years ago.As Earth Council chairman Maurice Strong said at the Earth Summit: ''Theroad from Rio is going to be more difficult than the road to Rio.''(END/IPS/EN-DV/JS/RAL/97)------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 18:03:29 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19970106170259.AAB11828@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Asbjorn Nordam has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Asbjcrn,please send an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 14:10:30 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)Subject: Some reflections!Message-ID: < 199701061910.OAA04634@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textA warm welcome to new members and returning vacationers. For those whotravelled to the Gambia I hope you had a wonderful time. Amadou,please mail me some sun you brought with you from Gunjur! believe me Ineed some of it here in Upper Michigan.As we begin the new year, one may want to reflect on someof the people and issues that made Gambia-L what it is. First I wouldlike to take this opportunity to remember and thank Dr Katim Touray.To those who did not meet him on the list Katim is the founder of thelistback in Summer 1994 after the events of July 22. Wherever he is wehope that he will rejoin us when he settles down.Second, the events of the July 22 1994 to the recent Parliamentary electionscannot be forgotten since they constitute much of the issues discussedby the list.With much of the party politics behind us the new year has come withit new challenges. The challenge for the list becoming a active ratherthan a reactive forum. During the course of last year a number ofmembers have highlighted illiteracy as the fundamental problem thecountry need to deal with to improve the conditions of its people. Whilstmuch had been said, there is still a great deal left to be done. Ichallenge the list to seriously look at the following issues in thedays to come. How can we (as people interested in the advancement ofeducation in the Gambia) help improve access and quality ofeducation to ordinary Gambians. Even with the start of a University inthe Gambia, many Gambians would continue to go abroad for theircollege education. How do we help those people? I am suremany questions will arise as list members give more time to this issuesand perhaps with a little more effort we can make a difference.Malanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 20:40:22 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa-MalariaMessage-ID: <19970106193936.AAA5982@LOCALNAME>06 Jan 97 - Africa-MalariaPresident Diouf Calls For Cooperation Among ResearchersDAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - President Abdou Diouf of Senegal stressed Monday in Dakar the need for coordination andcooperation among research teams on malaria at a global level.Opening the international conference on malaria, he said a "minimum of coherence is required" in the struggle against malariawhich kills about two million people every year around the world, about 90 per cent of who are in Africa."Malaria is a major public health problem", he said, adding that "the disease has always accompanied humanity, sometimesplaying the part of an army changing the course of history".However, meeting the challenge of malaria should not be beyond our world which has defeated so many other diseases, saidPresident Diouf to participants from Africa, Europe, America and Asia.He said the complexity of malaria explains the difficulties researchers face in their struggle against the disease.Despite several efforts to eradicate malaria, the disease is still present, Mr Diouf noted, regretting that the hopes born from thevaccine developed by Colombia's Dr Patroyo had to be tuned down.Diouf also called for "increasing the number of researchers and implementing their findings in a reasonable time withoutneglecting issues of ethics".The eradication of malaria raised hopes in the 1950s, with the use of potent insecticides, said Dr Maxime Schwartz,Director-General of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, but the malaria vector immediately adapted by developing a resistance.Thus, malaria-induced mortality has multiplied by five within ten years in two of Senegal's ten regions, according to a studyjointly conducted by French and Senegalese researchers.However, important progress has been made in identifying the mechanisms of malaria in the past twenty years, Dr Schwartzsaid, calling for close cooperation between researchers and endemic control officers.By being secluded in laboratories, researchers are cut off from the realities of the field, said Dr Schwartz, stressing theimportance of investments made by his institute in Senegal.WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Malick Samba, also stressed the seriousness of malaria, adding that hisorganisation will strive to facilitate cooperation among scientists working on the pandemic."Malaria is indeed a problem, but it is not unsolvable", he said.The international conference on malaria, which ends on January 9, includes several presentations on antimalaria drugs,entomology, immunology, epidemiology and cooperation mechanisms.------------------------------Date: Sat, 06 Jan 1996 23:24:49 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: THE JANJANBURAY EPITAPHMessage-ID: < 30EEDA91.5371@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable--Mr.Touray!!Its somewhat inspiring to conclude your JanjanburayEpitaph with a pledge to to do something about the slow death of yourbeloved home town.Its about time we (the Gambia civil society) realisethat the government cannot be the Aspirin for every social,economic anddemographic headache we have in the country.The sooner we accept thefact that we are as much responsible for what happens in the country asthe government,the sooner we will start to take initiatives to correctsome of the things that are wrong in our homeland,and thebetter we will stand the chance of realising our dream of creating asociety that is reasonably liveable .And who knows? if you make a goodjob of the initiative you pledged,I might even decide to come and helpon the farms there.I am a Sarrahuleh,you know.Regards Bassss!!=20DD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 08:01:35 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997Message-ID: <19970107070029.AAB16072@LOCALNAME>Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997Date distributed (ymd): 970106APIC DocumentAFRICA POLICY OUTLOOK 1997--------------------------First the good news: For the decade beginning in 1996, theannual economic growth rate for Sub-Saharan Africa isprojected at 3.8%, double that for the decade that ended in1995. This welcome increase reflects improved commodityprices, the return to peace in several countries on thecontinent, and increased investment and productivity in many.Statistics for 1995 show that it was the first yearof positive per capita income growth since 1989, and 1996 isexpected to turn out even better.This new aggregate growth refutes the stereotype of aconsistently gloomy outlook for the continent. There are,however, many sobering qualifiers. The World Bank estimatesthat growth rates less than 6% will not significantly reducepoverty in most countries. While 12 African countriesachieved this target in 1995, 41 did not. Food intake perperson in Sub-Saharan Africa was estimated last year at just87% of daily requirements.Africa's share of foreign direct investment continued to fall,from 10% in 1987-1991 to 3.6% in 1995. Meanwhile, globalconcessional aid flows, on which Africa is particularlydependent, continued their decline. While 1996 saw theapproval of a new scheme for greater debt reduction forheavily indebted countries, it was unclear how many countrieswould actually benefit from it in 1997.In addition, as the World Bank now concedes--echoing thelongtime view of critics--"economic growth is necessary butnot sufficient for reducing poverty." Even in countriespraised for their economic reforms and growth rates, mostpeople continue to struggle for survival under precariousconditions. Funds for investment in infrastructure and humandevelopment, essential for long-term advance, are squeezed by"market-oriented" budget constraints throughout the continent.Peace and Security Issues-------------------------Countries cannot progress economically in the absence of basicphysical security. In many countries, security is threatenedby open conflict, physical displacement or arbitrary abuses byrepressive regimes.The multifaceted crisis in the Great Lakes region and Zaire,which made headlines in 1996, remains deadly. Open war alsocontinues in the Sudan, and peace settlements in both Liberiaand Angola could easily give way to renewed violence. InAlgeria there is no end in sight to the violent conflictpitting extremist Islamic rebels against repressive governmentforces, in which both sides have targeted civilians and thelives of journalists are particularly at risk.In cases such as the Great Lakes, the scale of crisis simplyoverwhelms local capacity to respond. There is a growingconsensus, contrary to the Organization of African Unity'sgeneral assumption in past decades, that internal conflictsare not just the concern of one country. Neighboringcountries and indeed the continent at large are victimized byspillover effects. Genocidal violence is in theory--if notyet in practice--the concern of the entire human community.Yet consensus on the need to "do something" is unlikely tolead easily to agreement on who should do what. The crisesmentioned above, and perhaps new ones, are certain to confrontAfrica advocates this year with hard questions.In African countries not suffering open warfare--i.e. the vastmajority--civil society continues to expand its role indemanding respect for human rights, democratic governance, andattention to a wide range of specific issues. But advocatestypically work in a climate of domestic repression andinternational indifference. The most prominent case in 1997,as in 1996, is likely to be Nigeria, where the military regimeshows no signs of responding to demands for democracy andrespect for human rights.In South Africa, the new democratic system is wellestablished. The extension of the Truth Commission's amnestydeadline into this year makes it likely that revelations aboutpast abuses will continue. The country faces formidableproblems, however, as it seeks to reconcile demands foreconomic growth with the need for equity in a society stillfundamentally defined by the class and race hierarchies of theapartheid era. South Africa has yet to define a clear foreignpolicy that includes constructive participation in Africanissues as well as relationships with global economic powers.Issues This Year----------------In Washington the political climate will likely remainextremely difficult for advocacy on Africa. The reelectedRepublican majority in both houses of Congress will continueto press for cuts in international affairs budgets, rangingfrom development assistance to U.N. funding, the World Bank'sInternational Development Association, peacekeepingoperations, and other international agencies. The ClintonAdministration, moreover, is likely to be inconsistent in itssupport for such budget commitments, despite its success inousting U.N. Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali.In Congress the retirement of Senators Nancy Kassebaum(R-Kan.) and Paul Simon (D-Ill.) removes two of Africa's mostprominent allies on the legislative front. While there aresympathetic lawmakers in both the Senate and House, it will bean uphill battle to build even a modest core of members readyto speak out regularly on Africa issues.Apart from regular budgetary issues, there will be discussionof the African Growth and Opportunity Act introduced byRepresentatives Crane, Rangel and McDermott last year. Thebill is designed to promote US trade and investment in Africa,but there is debate about whether it takes a balanced approachto development and reciprocal economic ties or fosters aone-sided stress on market-led growth and free trade.In short, African issues are unlikely to receive much moreattention from Washington in 1997 than in 1996. In manycases, however, relatively small shifts in US policy can havesubstantial impact on African or multilateral initiatives.The following is a brief checklist of some specific areas andissues on which US involvement may make a difference thisyear.Conflict (Great Lakes and the Horn): With the return of themajority of Rwandan refugees from Zaire and Tanzania, theinterlocked crises in this region are for the moment focusedprimarily within rather than between borders. Rwanda facesthe massive challenge of integrating the refugees andestablishing functional legal procedures for coping with theaftermath of genocide. The future of Zaire and the refugeesremaining there is unpredictable, except for the certaintythat the conflict is not over. Burundi's minority militaryregime is still under sanctions from regional countries, andmassacres of civilians continue.War rages on in southern Sudan, and the repressive Sudanesegovernment is under increasing challenge in the north as well.There is, nevertheless, little immediate prospect of decisivemilitary shifts or revival of stalled mediation efforts. Theconflict has spawned an ongoing humanitarian crisis, andSudan's neighbors could yet be drawn into the war.Peace agreements (Liberia and Angola): The peace process inLiberia is formally on track again after its violent collapsein April 1996. But key steps such as disarmament of factionforces are not yet implemented, and a new collapse is easilypossible in 1997. In Angola the United Nations peacekeepingforce is scheduled to withdraw by mid-year. On paper thedemobilization of Unita forces is complete, but observers warnthat as many as 20,000 Unita troops are still operational.Insecurity is pervasive in the countryside, and there is areal threat of renewed open warfare.Democratization (Nigeria and other countries): The internaland international campaign for democracy in Nigeria willcontinue, given the failure of the Abacha regime to offer morethan token promises of change. Neither Western nor Africancountries are likely soon to take additional steps to increasepressure on the military regime, however, unless there is adramatically visible escalation of the crisis. Pro-democracyefforts in most other countries are even less likely toattract major international attention and support.Landmines: The Clinton Administration will have to decidesoon whether to join Canada and other countries in pressingrapidly for a total ban on anti-personnel landmines orcontinue deferring to the Pentagon's opposition to quickaction on the issue.International institutions: Like his predecessor, incomingU.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan is a highly skilled diplomatfrom the African continent. But the spectacle of thetransition, engineered unilaterally by the United States, wasnot encouraging. Substantive issues were absent from thedebate, save for the code-word "reform," generally understoodas a euphemism for downsizing. This will be a critical yearfor US relations with the U.N. and other multilateralinstitutions. Unless the pattern of the last few yearschanges, the negative consequences for Africa will besubstantial.************************************************************This material is produced and distributed by the Africa PolicyInformation Center (APIC), the educational affiliate of theWashington Office on Africa. APIC's primary objective is towiden the policy debate in the United States around Africanissues and the US role in Africa, by providing accessiblepolicy-relevant information and analysis usable by a widerange of groups and individuals.Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mailmessage): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the AfricaPolicy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org (about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documentspreviously distributed, as well as the auto-responseinformation files, are also available on the Web at:To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to apic@igc.apc.org. For additional information: Africa PolicyInformation Center, 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC20002. Phone: 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 07 Jan 1997 13:58:18 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American LawMessage-ID: < 32D2486A.E0F@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitTug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American LawBy CELIA W. DUGGERHOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalianrefugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the Americanmainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. Theyspend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles aroundin a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children willgoto college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to anancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and thatbecame a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must havetheir clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together topreserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faithrequires of him."It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will havefailed my children."Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice offemale genital cutting among the small, but growing, population ofAfrican refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more thansimply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds ofparents like Guled.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year thatmore than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in theUnited States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them orhave already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yetbeen done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureaupopulation data.The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnicgroups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almostwithout exception.Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in hishomeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughterIkram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. Hiselder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fledSomalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.One recent afternoon his older children clustered around thetelevision, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shylyexplained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,placidly sucking her thumb."We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's goodbehavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women shouldbe meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This issomething we just accept."Two Strategies Meant to Stop the PracticeCongress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice inthe United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a planto reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about theharm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making itpunishable by up to five years in prison.But the law will be difficult to enforce. While refugees are oftenimpoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take theirdaughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating thelaw as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice departmentofficials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect inMarch, would apply in such a case."It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," saidMarsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of thejustice department's criminal division.Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant toreport parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knitfamiliesand sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuseexperts say.Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting iscommon are scattered across the United States, making it difficult toconcentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in LosAngeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and othercities.Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate RiteBut perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness ofthose who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, andthe hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants andrefugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden inthe United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibitedin the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was stillliving in a refugee camp in Kenya.Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering informationabout the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Servicesrecentlysurveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Onlytworeported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop thecutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was anAmerican, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for thestate Department of Human Resources.Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is alarge Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said ininterviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But thewounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when theywere subjected to the practice.Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-oldEthiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when sheurinated.When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover thatthe girl's genital lips were largely fused."She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Thenshe called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who saidconvincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. Andshe didn't seem like a victim."Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protectionauthorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinarycomplaint was related to the cutting.Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughterscircumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her fora referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter."I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she askedhim if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in hisface."He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what hewanted."Alternative Is Offered for Cultural SensitivityIn Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughtersbecut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summerto consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin thatcaps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,with noremoval of tissue.They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, whichranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only atiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundatedwith hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written thehospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the newlaw."Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or femalegenital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a newsrelease, clearly hoping to end the public furor.The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who havesettled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say theyare offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specificallydirected at Africans, rather than relying on general statutesprohibiting violenceagainst children, as France has done.Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as peoplewho mutilate their children.JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field workamong Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said Americanco-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as aprofound invasion of their privacy."One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if allshe was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, somesay they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continueit.Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settlerefugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty allconspire to isolate the refugees."What these women need is people who will educate them, not only aboutcircumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society andstill keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker whois herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hasorganized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups thatwork closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating thepractice.The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain toimmigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, saidthat while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency willfund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a signthat the government is more interested in criminalizing a culturalpractice than helping people break an ancient habit."The government should put its money where its mouth is," said SebleDawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New YorkCity.Daughter Protected by Mother's MemoriesThere is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somalirefugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing moreto do with it.She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three monthsago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in anapartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated fromherhusband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what willbecome of her in America. But she does know she will never have herdaughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show thepain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to trackthe tears.She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week ofprolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn andbleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, whyshould my daughter go through it?" she said.Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who arewidowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not havethatextreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their ownlives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of theirdaughters' clitorises clipped off.Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a legto bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her inthe hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot andkilled in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughterRashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured isnecessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and havebabies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused tocover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the ticketsto take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way."I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don'tdo it here. We only give medicine.'"So we can go to Kenya to have it done."Copyright 1996 The New York Times------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 17:29:37 +0100 (NFT)From: Cherno Jaye < p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de To: gambia-l < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < Pine.A32.3.91.970107163445.24482A-100000@rzaixsrv1.rrz.uni-hamburg.de Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLEI am not too sure what you Guys expect as introduction from me but i`ll tr=to make it as short and precise as possible. My name is Cherno Jaye, am 32years old,a Gambian citizen living for the past 10yrs in Hamburg, Germany.Iam working with an Organisation, Society of Concerned Gambians, Hamburg,tha=has a good working relationship with PDOIS.So don=B4t be suprised to seeForoyya articles in the list.=20I would like to thank and encourage you all for the good work you=B4ve bee=carrying out with the list. Also thanking Tombong for providing us with theElection results, but at the same a word of caution for certain comments th=atcan be interpreted as one may not assume.The Gambia is now at a juncturewhere She needs every effort and comment other than Seperationalist=B4 andTribalist=B4s sentiments.Thanking and wishing you all a happy and prosperous 1997.Tschuss.=20*********************************Cherno JayeEmail: p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Phone: (+49 40) 420 33 00*********************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 13:02:09 -0500 (EST)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 199701071802.NAA01865@acmey.gatech.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList managers,Please add Aaron Aboayge to the list... his email address isThanksRaye------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 12:59:04 -0500 (EST)From: Raye Sosseh < gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199701071759.MAA01347@acmey.gatech.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitList Managers,Please add Modou Loum and Aaron Aboayge to the list.Their e-mail addresses areAppreciate it.Raye------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 13:35:00 +500From: "Adama Kah" < Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American LawMessage-ID: < C36C6CB25A4@vpt.gwu.edu Gambia-l,In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made thatit is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature toback such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members whoare more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can furtherclarify such an ill-informed accusation.Adama KahThe article follows:Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American LawBy CELIA W. DUGGERHOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalianrefugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the Americanmainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. Theyspend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles aroundin a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children willgoto college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to anancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and thatbecame a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must havetheir clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together topreserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faithrequires of him."It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will havefailed my children."Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice offemale genital cutting among the small, but growing, population ofAfrican refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more thansimply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds ofparents like Guled.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year thatmore than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in theUnited States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them orhave already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yetbeen done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureaupopulation data.The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnicgroups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almostwithout exception.Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in hishomeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughterIkram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. Hiselder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fledSomalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.One recent afternoon his older children clustered around thetelevision, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shylyexplained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,placidly sucking her thumb."We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's goodbehavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women shouldbe meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This issomething we just accept."Two Strategies Meant to Stop the PracticeCongress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice inthe United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a planto reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about theharm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making itpunishable by up to five years in prison.But the law will be difficult to enforce. While refugees are oftenimpoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take theirdaughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating thelaw as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice departmentofficials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect inMarch, would apply in such a case."It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," saidMarsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of thejustice department's criminal division.Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant toreport parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knitfamiliesand sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuseexperts say.Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting iscommon are scattered across the United States, making it difficult toconcentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in LosAngeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and othercities.Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate RiteBut perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness ofthose who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, andthe hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants andrefugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden inthe United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibitedin the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was stillliving in a refugee camp in Kenya.Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering informationabout the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Servicesrecentlysurveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Onlytworeported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop thecutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was anAmerican, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for thestate Department of Human Resources.Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is alarge Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said ininterviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But thewounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when theywere subjected to the practice.Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-oldEthiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when sheurinated.When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover thatthe girl's genital lips were largely fused."She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Thenshe called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who saidconvincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. Andshe didn't seem like a victim."Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protectionauthorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinarycomplaint was related to the cutting.Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughterscircumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her fora referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter."I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she askedhim if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in hisface."He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what hewanted."Alternative Is Offered for Cultural SensitivityIn Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughtersbecut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summerto consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin thatcaps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,with noremoval of tissue.They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, whichranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only atiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundatedwith hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written thehospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the newlaw."Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or femalegenital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a newsrelease, clearly hoping to end the public furor.The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who havesettled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say theyare offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specificallydirected at Africans, rather than relying on general statutesprohibiting violenceagainst children, as France has done.Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as peoplewho mutilate their children.JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field workamong Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said Americanco-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as aprofound invasion of their privacy."One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if allshe was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, somesay they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continueit.Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settlerefugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty allconspire to isolate the refugees."What these women need is people who will educate them, not only aboutcircumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society andstill keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker whois herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services hasorganized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups thatwork closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating thepractice.The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain toimmigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, saidthat while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency willfund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a signthat the government is more interested in criminalizing a culturalpractice than helping people break an ancient habit."The government should put its money where its mouth is," said SebleDawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New YorkCity.Daughter Protected by Mother's MemoriesThere is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somalirefugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing moreto do with it.She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three monthsago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in anapartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated fromherhusband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what willbecome of her in America. But she does know she will never have herdaughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show thepain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to trackthe tears.She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week ofprolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn andbleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, whyshould my daughter go through it?" she said.Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who arewidowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not havethatextreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their ownlives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of theirdaughters' clitorises clipped off.Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a legto bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her inthe hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot andkilled in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughterRashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured isnecessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and havebabies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused tocover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the ticketsto take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way."I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don'tdo it here. We only give medicine.'"So we can go to Kenya to have it done."Copyright 1996 The New York TimesAdama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 11:16:05 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American LawMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.970107111451.9641B-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believestarted by the arab culture.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:> Gambia-l,> In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that> it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature to> back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who> are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further> clarify such an ill-informed accusation.> Adama Kah> The article follows:> Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law> By CELIA W. DUGGER> HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian> refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American> mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They> spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around> in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.> Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will> go> to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an> ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that> became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have> their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to> preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith> requires of him.> "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have> failed my children."> Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of> female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of> African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than> simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of> parents like Guled.> The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that> more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the> United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or> have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet> been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau> population data.> The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,> though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic> groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost> without exception.> Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his> homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter> Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His> elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled> Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.> One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the> television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly> explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,> placidly sucking her thumb.> "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good> behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should> be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is> something we just accept."> Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice> Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in> the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan> to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the> harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it> punishable by up to five years in prison.> But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often> impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their> daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the> law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department> officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in> March, would apply in such a case.> "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said> Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the> justice department's criminal division.> Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to> report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit> families> and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse> experts say.> Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is> common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to> concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los> Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other> cities.> Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite> But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of> those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and> the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.> With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and> refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in> the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited> in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still> living in a refugee camp in Kenya.> Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information> about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services> recently> surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only> two> reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.> In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the> cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an> American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the> state Department of Human Resources.> Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a> large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in> interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the> wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they> were subjected to the practice.> Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old> Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she> urinated.> When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that> the girl's genital lips were largely fused.> "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then> she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said> convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And> she didn't seem like a victim."> Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection> authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary> complaint was related to the cutting.> Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters> circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-> protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for> a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.> "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked> him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his> face.> "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he> wanted."> Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity> In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters> be> cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer> to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that> caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,> with no> removal of tissue.> They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which> ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,> infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a> tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.> But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated> with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.> Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the> hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new> law.> "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,> safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female> genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news> release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.> The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have> settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they> are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically> directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes> prohibiting violence> against children, as France has done.> Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people> who mutilate their children.> JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work> among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American> co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.> For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,> highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a> profound invasion of their privacy.> "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all> she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.> Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some> say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue> it.> Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle> refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all> conspire to isolate the refugees.> "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about> circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and> still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who> is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.> In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has> organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that> work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the> practice.> The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to> immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.> Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said> that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will> fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.> But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign> that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural> practice than helping people break an ancient habit.> "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble> Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York> City.> Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories> There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali> refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more> to do with it.> She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months> ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an> apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from> her> husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.> She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will> become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her> daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the> pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track> the tears.> She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of> prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and> bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why> should my daughter go through it?" she said.> Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are> widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have> that> extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own> lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their> daughters' clitorises clipped off.> Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg> to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in> the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and> killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter> Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.> Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is> necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have> babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to> cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets> to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.> "I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't> do it here. We only give medicine.'> "So we can go to Kenya to have it done."> Copyright 1996 The New York Times> Adama Kah> The George Washington University> Office of The Vice President and Treasurer> 2121 I St., NW> Rice Hall, Suite 707> Washington, D.C. 20052------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 20:29:37 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: <19970107192825.AAA16460@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Both Modou Loum and Aaron Aboayge are on the list now and as a custom, we expectto have introductions from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l andplease send an intro to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 16:04:19 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???Message-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.970107153448.15156A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,Let me begin by wishing a happy new year to all the list members,particularly those who have just joined us over the holidays.Clearly, a new page has been turned in our nation's history, and many ofthe list members have already eloquently made the point of us beginning totackle the new challenges facing the second republic. The important placeto start is for all the elected representatives including Jammeh to placeGambia's problems ahead of their personal aggrandizement and enrichment.The mindset should be "it's not business as usual", and the era of usingpolitical office for family payback is over.This is an historic opportunity for Jammeh to now assume the role ofleadership. Now that our political woes have declined in severity, a clearand concise economic strategy must be mapped out by Jammeh and his newlegislative cohorts. I would suggest that a national economic summit beconvened immediately inviting business leaders, academics, andother functional influences. The time to act is now. I'm sure a lot ofthe newly elected legislators are anxious and ready to go to work. Let theprocess begin and let us not commit the mistakes of the past whereparliament is elected simply to go into a sleepless slumber.Have a good day.Yaya------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 09:36:08 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970108083456.AAA5868@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Senessie (Sanusi) Turay has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Sanusi,please send an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 13:34:36 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (Fwd) Death of a Viable TownMessage-ID: <19970108123323.AAC28920@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Here is the mail Bass replied to yesterday. I was puzzled by thereply Bass sent so I asked him to forward the refering mail to me. Ihope that both Bass and Karamba do not mind that I forward it to thelist where it was meant for.------- Forwarded Message Follows -------From: KTouray@aol.com Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 19:16:30 -0500To: KOLLS567@qatar.net.qa Subject: Death of a Viable TownIn 1975 Georgetown was a vibrant town with it's several thousand inhabitants,a pretty good economy and a general sense of optimism for even those whovisited. In 1997 it has become a shadow of it's former self with under athousand people, no economy and a generally gloomy future. The once wide andneatly kept streets that criss-cross this beautiful town are the onlytestament to this once exiciting town.Three important sectors helped sustain the liveblood of the town when i wasgrowing up in the seventy's.The first was govermental. Being the regionalcapital for M.I.Division the town had a significant civil service presenceranging from the Commisioner's office to the post office /telecommunicationsto customs , price control, public works and a host of others.The civilservants helped the towns economy in two significant ways: -Since most ofthem had with them dependents, they usually spent most of what they earnedwithin the confines of the town,consequently helping sustain the streetcorner stores from where they got their consumer items such as bread , sugar,attaya. For those who wanted higher end consumer goods like radios ,clothesand the like there was an upscale side of town where NTC and various Lebanesestores had shelves full all year round. The civil servents also help prop upthe real estate value of properties in town as crafty towns peoplecompetetively built residencies to lure tenants. This inturn helped a cottageindustry of masoners, carpenters and painters stay in business.Agriculture constituted a very important part of the town's life.Privatefarmers in close coperation with a dedicated team of technical assistantsfrom China cultivated the land to maximum benefit. This is most illustriouswhen one crosses into the island from the south bank at the Sankulay-Kundariver. You can gaze into the horizon and be mesmerized by lush green fieldsneatly apportioned into plots of paddies. You can hear the humming ofirrigation pumps and power tillers in the distance.. The rice farming was sosucceesful that the town attracted lots of seasonal workers from the Sabi,Garawol and Gambisara areas who would come in during harvest to help in thefeilds. They added to our already significant cultural mix by organisingSarahuleh programs to satisfy their nostalgia for loved ones left back home.Farmers were easily able to market their yeilds either directly to thegovernment or sell it in the open market. Either way people made descentliving being in business for themselves with targeted gov't help.The third aspect of the economy is its position as a commercial hub for thesurrounding area.We provided a sensible alternative for those small tradersfor whom going all the way to Banjul for goods was not feasible. we hadfairly big stores that served as wholesalers to those small traders. Sincethe town was not far from the Senegalese trading center of Kungel , crossborder trading was also significant. I remember my own dad engaging in thatcross border trading by bringing in soap and cooking oil from Kungel andtaking back rice and cigarettes. As an offshoot of the brisk commerce ,transportation to and from both banks of entry into our town became anindustry of itself providing jobs for drivers , loaders , Bara operators,food vendors and also the gov't who collected taxes.With a relatively functioning economy the town was able keep familiestogether providing them a reason to uphold their community as everyone sawthemselves as having a stake in the town. People created opportunitiesthrough private enterprise with measured assistance from gov't. MomodouSanyang the butcher was able to prosper because there were lines of poeplelining every day to gobble up the two or three cattle he slaughtered daily,Ramis Diab was able to operate a movie theater because folks lined up nightlyto sit through emotion-filled Indian movies, Faraba Kamaso crossed daily fromSalikegne to be the best cobbler he can be because there was enough jujus tobe made and finally Ifang and karantaba bands can count on regularperformances.It is a tragedy that this wonderful town is left to wither and decay to theextent that it is today. Like the rest of the country the leadership of ournation has not preoccupied itself with formulating policies that are gearedtowards sustaining communitiesthat will flourish with only little gov'tprodding. Our leaders can neither be convinced nor shamed into doing good fortheir communities. As long as they awaken to a breathing neighbor or friendwoe be unto the rest of us. I have resolved to undertaking the rivival of mybeloved town on my own. It may not be much but I pledge to do all i can inmaking us the great town we deserve to be. I hope to sell some members ofthis group or their family rice from our lush green paddies.Karamba------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 14:08:50 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970108130738.AAA11290@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Pa Modou Njie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expectto have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Pa Modou,please send an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 08 Jan 1997 14:25:53 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American LawMessage-ID: < 32D3A061.882@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitDebbie, you are right, it's not a muslim practice, i.e. not required byal Q'uran, although it is mentionned, as far as I know as a warning:don't cut too deep.Adama, please read the article properly, there is no "ill-informedaccusation" of Islam:> > ... and to follow what *he believes* his Muslim faith requires of him. < > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to> > immigrants that *he Koran does *not* require the practice.snipBut the people who practice it, seem often to be ill-informed abouttheir religion. The tradition is practiced and advocated by many Africanmuslims, often with religous arguments, but also with the argument: ourancestors did it, so we have to keep the tradition. There is no femalecircumcision in most of the arabic countries.The origin is not clear and will probably never become clear. There aredifferent theories, possibly it started in pharaonic times, along RiverNile.An interesting publication concerning the (ill-informed) religousargumentation:("To mutilate in the Name of Jehovah or Allah" by S. Aldeeb)I raised the issue in discussions with friends in The Gambia and got intouch with a woman who is working on the empowerment of women (BintaSidibe, APGWA). I was told, that the topic has been more and more openlydiscussed during the past years, that there has been a constantlygrowing awareness and break of the taboo in The Gambia. Sounds good!Greetings and best wishes for the New Year to all list members,AndreaDebbie Proctor wrote:> This is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believe> started by the arab culture.> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++> Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing> (206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471> (206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++> On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:> > Gambia-l,> >> > In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that> > it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature to> > back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who> > are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further> > clarify such an ill-informed accusation.> >> > Adama Kah> >> >> > The article follows:> >> > Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law> >> > By CELIA W. DUGGER> >> > HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian> > refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American> > mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They> > spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around> > in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.> >> > Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will> > go> > to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an> > ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that> > became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have> > their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to> > preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith> > requires of him.> > "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have> > failed my children."> >> > Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of> > female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of> > African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than> > simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of> > parents like Guled.> >> > The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that> > more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the> > United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or> > have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet> > been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau> > population data.> >> > The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,> > though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic> > groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost> > without exception.> >> > Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his> > homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter> > Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His> > elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled> > Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.> >> > One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the> > television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly> > explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,> > placidly sucking her thumb.> >> > "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good> > behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should> > be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is> > something we just accept."> >> >> > Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice> >> > Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in> > the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan> > to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the> > harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it> > punishable by up to five years in prison.> >> > But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often> > impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their> > daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the> > law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department> > officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in> > March, would apply in such a case.> >> > "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said> > Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the> > justice department's criminal division.> >> > Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to> > report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit> > families> > and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse> > experts say.> >> > Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is> > common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to> > concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los> > Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other> > cities.> >> > Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite> >> > But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of> > those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and> > the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.> >> > With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and> > refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in> > the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited> > in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still> > living in a refugee camp in Kenya.> >> > Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information> > about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services> > recently> > surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only> > two> > reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.> >> > In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the> > cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an> > American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the> > state Department of Human Resources.> >> > Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a> > large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in> > interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the> > wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they> > were subjected to the practice.> >> > Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old> > Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she> > urinated.> > When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that> > the girl's genital lips were largely fused.> >> > "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then> > she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said> > convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And> > she didn't seem like a victim."> >> > Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection> > authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary> > complaint was related to the cutting.> >> > Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters> > circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-> > protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for> > a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.> >> > "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked> > him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his> > face.> > "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he> > wanted."> >> > Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity> >> > In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters> > be> > cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer> > to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that> > caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,> > with no> > removal of tissue.> >> > They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which> > ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,> > infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a> > tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.> >> > But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated> > with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.> >> > Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the> > hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new> > law.> >> > "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,> > safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female> > genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news> > release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.> >> > The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have> > settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they> > are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically> > directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes> > prohibiting violence> > against children, as France has done.> >> > Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people> > who mutilate their children.> >> > JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work> > among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American> > co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.> >> > For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,> > highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a> > profound invasion of their privacy.> >> > "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all> > she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.> >> > Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some> > say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue> > it.> >> > Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle> > refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all> > conspire to isolate the refugees.> >> > "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about> > circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and> > still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who> > is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.> >> > In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has> > organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that> > work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the> > practice.> >> > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to> > immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.> >> > Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said> > that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will> > fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.> >> > But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign> > that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural> > practice than helping people break an ancient habit.> >> > "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble> > Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York> > City.> >> >> > Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories> >> > There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali> > refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more> > to do with it.> >> > She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months> > ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an> > apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from> > her> > husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.> >> > She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will> > become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her> > daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the> > pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track> > the tears.> >> > She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of> > prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and> > bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why> > should my daughter go through it?" she said.> >> > Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are> > widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have> > that> > extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own> > lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their> > daughters' clitorises clipped off.> >> > Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg> > to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in> > the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and> > killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter> > Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.> >> > Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is> > necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have> > babies before marriage. Adama KahThe George Washington UniversityOffice of The Vice President and Treasurer2121 I St., NWRice Hall, Suite 707Washington, D.C. 20052 I am a school teacher, but atthe moment I am doing a B.A. degree in English / Education atthe University of Stirling. I am 35 years old, married withtwo kids. My family are here with me. My course ends in June'98. My friend, Lamin K Demba, introduced me to Gambia-L and Iam very grateful to him. I wish all members a Happy AndProsperous New Year. If I have left out any detail please letme know. Bye.Yours sincerely,Pa Modou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 08 Jan 1997 15:20:32 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?Message-ID: < 32D3AD30.38B1@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitWhat about Mandinka, Fula, Djola language info?Regards, Andrea------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 14:24:27 +0000 (GMT)From: "M. Njie" < mn015@students.stir.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?Message-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.91.970108141447.14457B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:> What about Mandinka, Fula, Djola language info?> Regards, AndreaAndrea,There are wolof dictionaries around although I do not haveone with me. I have never, however, never heard of a Wolofdictionary in cyberspace. If you want information about theethnic groups in The Gambia, I can help. I have writtenabout many of them and I am still continuing my research. *******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"*** Jeng." < mmjeng@image.dk To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"Cc: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa-DiseaseMessage-ID: < 01BBFD79.68CC24E0@globip104.image.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BBFD79.68D54CA0"------ =_NextPart_000_01BBFD79.68D54CA0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHappy New Year to all the list members and their families and welcome =to all the new members.Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk OR ==20Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =rights reserved.=20Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: = quoiset@sonatel.senet.net =2008 Jan 97 - Science & Health Bulletin: Africa-DiseaseMalaria, Ebola and AIDS Cited As Africa's Major Diseases>From Musengwa Kayaya; PANA Staff CorrespondentLUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - Malaria, Ebola and AIDS have been cited by a =senior United States health administrator as some of the more serious =re-emerging and new diseases in Africa.=20David Satcher, the first African-American Director of the Atlanta-based =Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was quoted in a recent =issue of "Washington Line," a State Department publication, as saying =that malaria currently poses the greatest threat because of its =resistance to chloroquine, the disease's traditional cure.=20He said that there is a resurgency of malaria in many places in Africa =where more and more children are entering hospitals after they are =treated at home with chloroquine.=20According to Satcher, the kids are often admitted for celebral malaria =which is a more deadly form of the disease.=20" So the whole issue of drug-resistant malaria represents what we =consider to be part of an emerging infection," Satcher is quoted as =saying.=20Ebola which killed more than 300 people in Zaire in 1995 and another =score in Gabon recently is one of the major infectious emerging diseases =on the continent, in addition to the globally raging AIDS, he added.=20While Africa has so far been the most severely aids affected region, he =said, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified South East Asia =and India as zones where the HIV infection, which causes AIDS, was =spreading at the most dramatic rate. The WHO estimates that some 40 =million people, the majority in Africa, will be affected by AIDS at the =turn of the century.=20Satcher said that there was a possibility of Africa and the world at =large experiencing other new epidemics due to the ability of germs to =mutate, adapt and change to survive and become resistant to =anti-biotics.=20" That means periodically you are going to have a new virus, a new =bacterium that we have not seen before. Or we could have a virus that =has been there all along living in a monkey or some other animal, and =then, for some reason, it mutates and becomes virulent to human beings," =he said.=20Satcher was optimistic however that the world was on the threshold of =eradicating measles, one of the leading causes of death particularly =among children in developing countries. Also targetted for eradication =are polio and guinea worm which Satcher said still affected some parts =of Africa and other developing regions.=20------------------------------------------------------------------------AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20------------------------------Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 10:20:34 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msji[4~@mtu.eduSubject: Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable TownMessage-ID: < 199701081520.KAA25738@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textI don't want to appear heartless but was George Town really a viableTOwn in the true meaning of the word? Closer look at the situationreveal that the town was the result of rivertransportion. The high cost of maintaining that relative toroads made it impossible for the town to compete with others.malanding------------------------------Date: Mon, 08 Jan 1996 18:09:05 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American LawMessage-ID: < 30F13390.3430@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDebbie Proctor wrote:>=20> This is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believe> started by the arab culture.>=20> +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=+++++++> Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housi=ng> (206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 35447=> (206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95> +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=+++++++>=20> On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:>=20> > Gambia-l,> >> > In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that> > it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literat=ure to> > back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who> > are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further> > clarify such an ill-informed accusation.> >> > Adama Kah> >> >> > The article follows:> >> > Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law> >> > By CELIA W. DUGGER> >> > HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalia=> > refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American> > mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They> > spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles arou=nd> > in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.> >> > Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children wil=> > go> > to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an> > ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that> > became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have> > their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to> > preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim fa=ith> > requires of him.> > "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have> > failed my children."> >> > Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of> > female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of> > African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more t=han> > simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds =of> > parents like Guled.> >> > The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year th=at> > more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in th=> > United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or> > have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have =yet> > been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau> > population data.> >> > The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection=> > though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic> > groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost> > without exception.> >> > Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his> > homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter> > Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. H=is> > elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family f=led> > Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.> >> > One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the> > television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly> > explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,> > placidly sucking her thumb.> >> > "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good> > behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women shoul=> > be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is> > something we just accept."> >> >> > Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice> >> > Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in> > the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a p=lan> > to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the> > harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it> > punishable by up to five years in prison.> >> > But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often> > impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their> > daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating t=he> > law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice departme=nt> > officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect=in> > March, would apply in such a case.> >> > "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said> > Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the> > justice department's criminal division.> >> > Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant =to> > report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit> > families> > and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse> > experts say.> >> > Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is> > common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to> > concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los> > Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and oth=er> > cities.> >> > Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite> >> > But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness =of> > those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, an=> > the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.> >> > With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and> > refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden=in> > the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibit=ed> > in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still> > living in a refugee camp in Kenya.> >> > Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering informati=on> > about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services> > recently> > surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only> > two> > reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.> >> > In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop th=> > cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an> > American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the> > state Department of Human Resources.> >> > Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a> > large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said =in> > interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the> > wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they> > were subjected to the practice.> >> > Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old> > Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she> > urinated.> > When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover t=hat> > the girl's genital lips were largely fused.> >> > "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "The=> > she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said> > convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. A=nd> > she didn't seem like a victim."> >> > Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection> > authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary> > complaint was related to the cutting.> >> > Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters> > circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-> > protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her =for> > a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.> >> > "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she as=ked> > him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in hi=> > face.> > "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he> > wanted."> >> > Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity> >> > In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughter=> > be> > cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summ=er> > to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that> > caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,> > with no> > removal of tissue.> >> > They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which> > ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,> > infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only=> > tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.> >> > But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inunda=ted> > with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.> >> > Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the> > hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new> > law.> >> > "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive=> > safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female> > genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a ne=ws> > release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.> >> > The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have> > settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say t=hey> > are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically> > directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes> > prohibiting violence> > against children, as France has done.> >> > Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as peop=le> > who mutilate their children.> >> > JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work> > among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American> > co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.> >> > For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,> > highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a> > profound invasion of their privacy.> >> > "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if a=ll> > she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera sai=d.> >> > Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, so=me> > say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must contin=ue> > it.> >> > Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle> > refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all> > conspire to isolate the refugees.> >> > "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only abou=> > circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society a=nd> > still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker w=ho> > is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.> >> > In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has> > organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups t=hat> > work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the> > practice.> >> > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain =to> > immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.> >> > Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, sa=id> > that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency wil=> > fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.> >> > But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sig=> > that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural> > practice than helping people break an ancient habit.> >> > "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble> > Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New Yor=> > City.> >> >> > Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories> >> > There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali> > refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing m=ore> > to do with it.> >> > She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three month=> > ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in=an> > apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from> > her> > husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.> >> > She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will> > become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her> > daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show t=he> > pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to tr=ack> > the tears.> >> > She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of> > prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and> > bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why> > should my daughter go through it?" she said.> >> > Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who a=re> > widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have> > that> > extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their =own> > lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their> > daughters' clitorises clipped off.> >> > Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a l=eg> > to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her =in> > the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and> > killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daught=er> > Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.> >> > Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is> > necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have> > babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to> > cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the ticke=ts> > to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.> >> > "I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don'=> > do it here. We only give medicine.'> >> > "So we can go to Kenya to have it done."> >> > Copyright 1996 The New York Times> > Adama Kah> > The George Washington University> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer> > 2121 I St., NW> > Rice Hall, Suite 707> > Washington, D.C. 20052> >Debbie !!You are correct in saying that female circumcision is not an Islamicinvention,but wrong in blaming it on Arab culture.The fact that thispractice is almost non-existent in Saudi Arabia and the other countriesin the Arabian Peninsular,the birth place of Arab culture,should be astrong enough circumstantial evidence against the argument that thispractice is Arabic in origin.That is why most of the muslim delegatesmaking fuss about this issue during the last Population Conference inCairo came from countries that are either African-African orAfrican-Arabic.Regards Bassss!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03 Momodou





Andrea,

Let me declare that I am no expert in this issue of female

circumcision, but with my experience as one who come from a country

where it is practiced, I find it hard to understand when they relate

eliminating it to women empowerment. As far as I know most men don't

know about wwhat women do in their rituals. Infact I have never heard or

seen any man making a fuss about his uncircucised woman (if he can

tell the difference). Although I can in the same note say that it is women

particularly the old who would do anything to get any female circumcised.

Perhaps I stand to be corrected on that.



A question I keep asking myself and perhaps you is what makes it a

women empowerment issue particularly in the Gambia?



Malanding



Gambia-l,



I am a final year Chemical Engineering student at Imperial College London. I

think Gambia-l is a great idea.



The warning to "not cut too deep" is actually in the Hadiths ( it was

spoken by Mohammed to the excisor Um Habibah who had asked whether

circumcision for women was forbidden or allowed). Now that Andrea has

raised this issue, I would be very interested to know the feelings and

reactions of Gambian list-members to the Western discourses on this

practice and especially the (often negative) focus on African immigrants.



On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:



> Debbie, you are right, it's not a muslim practice, i.e. not required by

> al Q'uran, although it is mentionned, as far as I know as a warning:

> don't cut too deep.

> Adama, please read the article properly, there is no "ill-informed

> accusation" of Islam:

>

> > > ... and to follow what *he believes* his Muslim faith requires of him. < <

> snip

> > > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to

> > > immigrants that *he Koran does *not* require the practice.

> snip

>

> But the people who practice it, seem often to be ill-informed about

> their religion. The tradition is practiced and advocated by many African

> muslims, often with religous arguments, but also with the argument: our

> ancestors did it, so we have to keep the tradition. There is no female

> circumcision in most of the arabic countries.

>

> The origin is not clear and will probably never become clear. There are

> different theories, possibly it started in pharaonic times, along River

> Nile.

>

> An interesting publication concerning the (ill-informed) religous

> argumentation:

>

> http://www.hollyfeld.org/~xastur/mutilate.html

> ("To mutilate in the Name of Jehovah or Allah" by S. Aldeeb)

>

> I raised the issue in discussions with friends in The Gambia and got in

> touch with a woman who is working on the empowerment of women (Binta

> Sidibe, APGWA). I was told, that the topic has been more and more openly

> discussed during the past years, that there has been a constantly

> growing awareness and break of the taboo in The Gambia. Sounds good!

>

> Greetings and best wishes for the New Year to all list members,

>

> Andrea

>

>

> Debbie Proctor wrote:

> >

> > This is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believe

> > started by the arab culture.

> >

> > ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

> > Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing

> > (206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471

> > (206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95

> > ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

> >

> > On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:

> >

> > > Gambia-l,

> > >

> > > In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that

> > > it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature to

> > > back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who

> > > are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further

> > > clarify such an ill-informed accusation.

> > >

> > > Adama Kah

> > >

> > >

> > > The article follows:

> > >

> > > Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law

> > >

> > > By CELIA W. DUGGER

> > >

> > > HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian

> > > refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American

> > > mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They

> > > spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around

> > > in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.

> > >

> > > Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will

> > > go

> > > to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an

> > > ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that

> > > became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have

> > > their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to

> > > preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith

> > > requires of him.

> > > "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have

> > > failed my children."

> > >

> > > Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of

> > > female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of

> > > African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than

> > > simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of

> > > parents like Guled.

> > >

> > > The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that

> > > more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the

> > > United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or

> > > have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet

> > > been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau

> > > population data.

> > >

> > > The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,

> > > though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic

> > > groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost

> > > without exception.

> > >

> > > Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his

> > > homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter

> > > Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His

> > > elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled

> > > Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.

> > >

> > > One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the

> > > television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly

> > > explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,

> > > placidly sucking her thumb.

> > >

> > > "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good

> > > behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should

> > > be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is

> > > something we just accept."

> > >

> > >

> > > Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice

> > >

> > > Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in

> > > the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan

> > > to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the

> > > harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it

> > > punishable by up to five years in prison.

> > >

> > > But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often

> > > impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their

> > > daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the

> > > law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department

> > > officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in

> > > March, would apply in such a case.

> > >

> > > "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said

> > > Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the

> > > justice department's criminal division.

> > >

> > > Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to

> > > report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit

> > > families

> > > and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse

> > > experts say.

> > >

> > > Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is

> > > common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to

> > > concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los

> > > Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other

> > > cities.

> > >

> > > Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite

> > >

> > > But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of

> > > those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and

> > > the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.

> > >

> > > With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and

> > > refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in

> > > the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited

> > > in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still

> > > living in a refugee camp in Kenya.

> > >

> > > Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information

> > > about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

> > > recently

> > > surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only

> > > two

> > > reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.

> > >

> > > In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the

> > > cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an

> > > American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the

> > > state Department of Human Resources.

> > >

> > > Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a

> > > large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in

> > > interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the

> > > wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they

> > > were subjected to the practice.

> > >

> > > Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old

> > > Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she

> > > urinated.

> > > When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that

> > > the girl's genital lips were largely fused.

> > >

> > > "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then

> > > she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said

> > > convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And

> > > she didn't seem like a victim."

> > >

> > > Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection

> > > authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary

> > > complaint was related to the cutting.

> > >

> > > Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters

> > > circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-

> > > protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for

> > > a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.

> > >

> > > "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked

> > > him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his

> > > face.

> > > "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he

> > > wanted."

> > >

> > > Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity

> > >

> > > In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters

> > > be

> > > cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer

> > > to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that

> > > caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,

> > > with no

> > > removal of tissue.

> > >

> > > They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which

> > > ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,

> > > infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a

> > > tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.

> > >

> > > But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated

> > > with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.

> > >

> > > Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the

> > > hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new

> > > law.

> > >

> > > "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,

> > > safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female

> > > genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news

> > > release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.

> > >

> > > The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have

> > > settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they

> > > are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically

> > > directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes

> > > prohibiting violence

> > > against children, as France has done.

> > >

> > > Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people

> > > who mutilate their children.

> > >

> > > JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work

> > > among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American

> > > co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.

> > >

> > > For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,

> > > highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a

> > > profound invasion of their privacy.

> > >

> > > "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all

> > > she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.

> > >

> > > Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some

> > > say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue

> > > it.

> > >

> > > Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle

> > > refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all

> > > conspire to isolate the refugees.

> > >

> > > "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about

> > > circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and

> > > still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who

> > > is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.

> > >

> > > In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has

> > > organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that

> > > work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the

> > > practice.

> > >

> > > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to

> > > immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.

> > >

> > > Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said

> > > that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will

> > > fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.

> > >

> > > But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign

> > > that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural

> > > practice than helping people break an ancient habit.

> > >

> > > "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble

> > > Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York

> > > City.

> > >

> > >

> > > Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories

> > >

> > > There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali

> > > refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more

> > > to do with it.

> > >

> > > She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months

> > > ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an

> > > apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from

> > > her

> > > husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.

> > >

> > > She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will

> > > become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her

> > > daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the

> > > pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track

> > > the tears.

> > >

> > > She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of

> > > prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and

> > > bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why

> > > should my daughter go through it?" she said.

> > >

> > > Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are

> > > widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have

> > > that

> > > extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own

> > > lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their

> > > daughters' clitorises clipped off.

> > >

> > > Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg

> > > to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in

> > > the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and

> > > killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter

> > > Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.

> > >

> > > Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is

> > > necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have

> > > babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to

> > > cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets

> > > to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.

> > >

> > > "I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't

> > > do it here. We only give medicine.'

> > >

> > > "So we can go to Kenya to have it done."

> > >

> > > Copyright 1996 The New York Times

> > > Adama Kah

> > > The George Washington University

> > > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

> > > 2121 I St., NW

> > > Rice Hall, Suite 707

> > > Washington, D.C. 20052

> > >

>







Malanding,

I cannot speak for Gambian (or any other circumcised) women as to their

views on empowerment, but in the course of doing research in the Gambia on

the campaign to stop the practice, I have indeed come across a large

number of men (in addition to the older women that you so correctly

mention) who feel very strongly that the practice must continue because it

is an essential marker of cultural/ethnic identity and/or because it

affects female sexual/moral behavior. I would be extremely interested in

other members' views on this topic. Ylva H.



On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Andrea,

> Let me declare that I am no expert in this issue of female

> circumcision, but with my experience as one who come from a country

> where it is practiced, I find it hard to understand when they relate

> eliminating it to women empowerment. As far as I know most men don't

> know about wwhat women do in their rituals. Infact I have never heard or

> seen any man making a fuss about his uncircucised woman (if he can

> tell the difference). Although I can in the same note say that it is women

> particularly the old who would do anything to get any female circumcised.

> Perhaps I stand to be corrected on that.

>

> A question I keep asking myself and perhaps you is what makes it a

> women empowerment issue particularly in the Gambia?

>

> Malanding

>





Test!!!



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 12:03:44 -0800 (PST)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To:

Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







List members...,



The subject of circumcision may be a very sesitive issue to most of us but

it one that needs addressing. I do not certainly know if this is an

Islamic practice but it's a common cultural ritual practiced by most

African countries. Since it view as an ancient cultural issue, I think

that we, as a modern generation, need to question the reason behind the

practice.



I am certain that most members would rather keep quiet about the subject

because they are or have been part of the society in which the practice is

still strong. However, for the sake of the younger upcoming generation, we

need to retrain our thoughts and question the very beginning of such an

inhumane act.



The idea of male circumcision is justifiable because there is simply some

extra unwanted skin hanging. When it comes to the woman however, there is

no justifiable reason that any one can give you. Simply put, our ancestors

were brain-washed into accepting the idea of circumcision as a way for

women to hold unto their husbands...In doing so, they will be able to keep

their husbands for life as they cannot enjoy the art of making love. Thus they

will have no reason to desire another man.



The mutilation of a female genital for the sole purpose of satisfying

another man is inhumane and insane. I must say that those days are near

gone...but we still need to work harder to achieve our goals. I cannot

talk about the Arabs because I do not know their culture but Africans must

begin to reason the ancient practices of their elders. Until we

can face the truth and confront the myths, our daughters are likely to

suffer the same pain our grandmothers, mothers and sisters went through.





Regards,



Moe S. Jallow



______________________________________________________________________________

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

______________________________________________________________________________





Brothers & Sisters,



Welcome to all the new members. Thanks to everyone for their

contributions.

I think that this topic is very important, and I therefore want to

share some thoughts with you. I will first of all like to say that ,

I strongly believe that this act of female circumcision or genital mutilation,

is an outdated and barbaric act. It is a fact that there are different

levels of the practice, but I will here put everything in one "box".

Malanding questioned how an abolition of this act could empower

women? I do not think I can answer that question appropriately,

because I do not know what the author meant by that. One thing I know, is

that one of the arguments used for the continued performance of these

practice is that, it helps to control the women's sexuality in other

words it "tames" them. Experiences in many countries in the world

have shown that an operation into the female genital is not

necessary to control them, there are social forms of control. I am

not in any way justifying the controlling of any individual or group.

What am driving at is that, why can't we take our women seriously, and

threat them as mature and responsible individuals. The believe that women

do not have control over their sexual drive is a myth which needs to

be demystified. If this is the case, then we would have been experiencing

"women raping men" in parts of the world where women are not

circumcised. The women could be "empowered" because they are allowed

to have control over their own body.

On the other hand, empowerment, I think is more than the abolition of

the act of cutting women. The first step, I believe here is education. Education

will give more information to women and hence place them in a better position to make

wiser decisions for their offsprings.

Another argument used by advocates of the practice is that it is our

tradition. What is tradition??? I am not in any way suggesting that

there is something wrong with traditions, what am trying to say is that,

we should not be slaves of traditions. Some traditions are worth

keeping and others are not. The traditions we are

following today are all social constructions. Why should we continue

to do something just because our ancestors were doing it? The

decisions to do what ever thing was made in a certain historical and

social context which we don't have to follow today.



Many men do not talk much about the practice because they have little

or no knowledge about it. This could be because the issue of

circumcision for both men and women is so secretive. I have no doubt

that the more men who get to know what these small girls experience,

the more open opposition we will experience.



Finally, I would like to tell the "western women" to be more humble when

it comes to their criticism of the practice. I strongly believe that

the struggle to abolish this inhuman act should be led by the women

in the countries where it is practice. Too much condemnation from

westerners can could be counter productive. It can place, both

men and women from cultures where the act is practice on the

defensive. We should try and find a balance between cultural

relativism and ethnocentric assumptions.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.









I am tempted again to put in my few cents in the circumcision

debate. Perhaps the practice of female circumcision is one of those inhumane

rituals our ancestors were brain-washed into adopting without reasoning.

However we must remind ourselves that it is one thing identifying

problems in an alien culture and another thing defining an appropriate

solution to it.

Personally I believe that the practice certainly has a lot of

problems. While the ritual is seen by many outsiders as genital mutilation

I do not believe that we have any reason to refer to those who

practice it as a bunch inhumane folks with intent to oppress their

women. In the same note I hope that there are no aliens out there who

are divising ways to punish the human race for brainwashing their

individuals into accepting the institution of marriage as the most

ideal and godly way for humans to live together.



Malanding



Malanding



Ylva,

first of all, i'm really glad that you actually had to opportunity to

do something. i'm hoping that i get the chance to go back home maybe

when i start working on a thesis to study this more closely but on

the other hand, i pray that the practice would have been eliminated

by then. on the issue of men you've talked to thinking it a "marker

of cultural/ethnic identity", is really crazy. there are so many

other ways of identifying with you culture or ethnicity other than

this way. Morality and sexual behaviour can also be maintained in

other ways. I think that these men need to rethink their views and

the consequences of such practices on women. if some of these

women/girls end up not being able to have children, these same men

won't hesitate to marry other women who can or cast them aside.

there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. i'd appreciate it

if you can fill me in on your career path. i assume it may be public

health. so long

yaikah





------------------------------



Hi,



My name is Aaron Kofi Aboagye. I came to the U.S in October, 1996 to

pursue a masters degree program in electrical engineering at Georgia Tech.



I heard about this list from Raye and I asked him to get me on the list

because I spent two years in the Gambia and I think it will be a good

opportunity to meet some old friends and make new ones.



I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year!!



------------------------------



Let me begin by wishing every member of Gambia-L a very HAPPY NEW YEAR.

Before I delve into the subject matter I intend to discuss, I want to thank

and congratulate Karamba on a very wonderful piece on George town. Perhaps it's

one most important topic ever brought by any member on the list that has

significant relevance to our situation as a developing nation. Karamba, the

subject matter that you have discussed deals with issue of rural-urban

migration. It is an issue that has attracted the attention of development

economists in all developing countries. The theoretical explanation of the

problem from the economist point of view, stems from falling wages, poor

agricultural harvest and natural disasters. As a result, people migrate from

the rural areas to the cities not for real earnings but expected incomes.



If we make a metaphysical switch from theory to real life experience, the

George Town story epitomizes some of the failures of the Jawara regime. There

were several thriving provincial towns in the 1970's : George Town(of course),

Kaur (Dandy Mayo...tiyang tama ning tala kodi tombong), Basse, Kerrewan and

the list goes on and on. As it stands, all that these towns have in common is

that they are all in dilapidated state and reviving them will be a humongous

undertaking I don't care the size of the resources to be used.



In the interest of brevity, the failure of these towns are associated with two

institutions :

(1) the Gambia Commercial and Development Bank,

(2) the Gambia Produce and Marketing Board

For those members of the list who were familiar with the provinces in the

1970's will bear witness with me the GPMB DEPOTS at Kaur, Basang and Basse

were responsible for a greater proportion of the employment in those towns.

The GCDB was designed to make credit available to the local farmer and some

other development projects.



Unfortunately, the officials charged with the responsibility to carry out this

task failed to deliver for the people but themselves. It was a systematic

exploitation and debauchment of authority in it worse form at the expense of themasses who are abandoning the villages and towns in search of their daily

survival in the Toubab Banko area. Karamba you are right the whole damn thing is a tragedy. You know folks, The Gambia is a very small country, it would have

been a model of excellence, if it were not greed and selfishness of our own

people.No wonder those very officials are suffering today. I have said it

before,the same practise continues unabated under Jammeh, if not even worse

with Jammeh at the helm in the Swiss Gate. For me personally, I do not see a

panacea for The Gambia in sight.....even for the long run and certainly not

with the current regime.

Karamba, it is a pity that I got consumed with your topic I cannot get into

my own and my time is up to attend to my intellectual work.



Inspite of my time constraint, a closing remark is in order for Jammeh and

his friends : WHAT GOES FOR YOU GOES FOR EVERYONE, and this claim in turn is

the corner stone of the case for a constitutional government.



MUSA BASSADI JAWARA

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.



------------------------------



Malanding



I beg to differ on your assertion that the relative cost of transpotation was

at the heart of what collapsed G/town or that its very existance was to a

large extent dependent on river traffic. Surely a good part of the commerce

into the town came through the river, it was by no means the sole channel. We

had significant land traffic both on the north and south banks. Your

argument also presupposes that other outlaying areas with lower

transportation costs significantly gained. The evidence points to an

entirely different picture in that all provincial towns have witnessed a

protracted shrinkage in both population base and properity. Bansang is

perhaps the closest one can describe as being in a relative better shape than

it was say 15 years ago. Even in that case i will argue that what has happen

is the town has seen an influx of people who are not necessarily employed in

a sustainable sector of the economy like agriculture. This is not to say one

has to have only an agrerian economic outlook. Small businesses are

certainly important but no town can survive and prosper on a long-term basis

when all you have going on is an economy that is driven almost entirely by

consumption. Folks have to have atleast modest means to be able maintain

their communities because the only other alternative is to flee. There is

nothing currently going on in Bansang that leads me to believe that it will

avoid a similar fate. I do wish them all the best.



karamba



------------------------------



Assalamu alaikum.

I am Sanusi Turay of Gambia linage. My parents are Sarakulays who have

been living in Sierra Leone for almost 35 years.I was borned and brought

up in Eastern Sierra Leone. I know little about gambian issues, though I have

been following the latest political developments with some Gambian

brothers and sisters here,in Kuala Lumpur. I hope this list will serve as an

eye opener for me and I will try to contribute on my own humble way.

I am presently studying with some 12 Gambians brothers and sisters in the

International Islamic University Malaysia. I am undertaking an

undergraduate programme in Islamic and Arabic studies. I am also learning

english as a gradaution requirement regardless of my accademic background.

It is nice to be among my brothers and sisters. Momodou thanks for

approving my request.

Wassalm.

Sanusi.



------------------------------



Assalamu alaikum.

I am Sanusi Turay of Gambia linage. My parents are Sarakulays who have

been living in Sierra Leone for almost 35 years.I was borned and brought

up in Eastern Sierra Leone. I know little about gambian issues, though I have

been following the latest political developments with some Gambian

brothers and sisters here,in Kuala Lumpur. I hope this list will serve as an

eye opener for me and I will try to contribute on my own humble way.

I am presently studying with some 12 Gambians brothers and sisters in the

International Islamic University Malaysia. I am undertaking an

undergraduate programme in Islamic and Arabic studies. I am also learning

english as a gradaution requirement regardless of my accademic background.

It is nice to be among my brothers and sisters. Momodou thanks for

approving my request.

Wassalm.

Sanusi.







> Assalamu alaikum.

> I am Sanusi Turay of Gambia linage. My parents are Sarakulays who have

> been living in Sierra Leone for almost 35 years.I was borned and brought

> up in Eastern Sierra Leone. I know little about gambian issues, though I have

> been following the latest political developments with some Gambian

> brothers and sisters here,in Kuala Lumpur. I hope this list will serve as an

> eye opener for me and I will try to contribute on my own humble way.

> I am presently studying with some 12 Gambians brothers and sisters in the

> International Islamic University Malaysia. I am undertaking an

> undergraduate programme in Islamic and Arabic studies. I am also learning

> english as a gradaution requirement regardless of my accademic background.

> It is nice to be among my brothers and sisters. Momodou thanks for

> approving my request.

> Wassalm.

> Sanusi.

>

>



Folks, when is Ramadan begining?



Malanding



------------------------------



Malandig, you wrote:



> Folks, when is Ramadan begining?

>





First, I would like to wish all the fellow muslim brothers and sisters a

very successful and healthy Ramadan month. May Allah answer all your

prayers. And please, do not forget me in your DU'A.



Below is some forwarded information that might be helpful:



Sighting of the Moon Crescent for First of Ramadhaan 1417

----------------------------------------------------------

----------------------------------------------------------



For Thursday, January 9, 1997 (Shabaan 29, 1417) we have calculated the

crescent age at sunset for various locations around the world. It is our

opinion that on Thursday January 9, 1997 (Shabaan 29, 1417), the crescent

will be too young for sighting in Australia, Far East, India, Pakistan,

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, East Africa and Europe.



There is possibility that the crescent might be sighted in Toronto and in

North Eastern cities of USA. However weather permitting, we are expecting

a sighting in Florida, Texas, California and Western Canada.



We therefore believe that subject to confirmation:



Friday January 10, 1997 should be the First of Ramadhaan 1417 for those

Muslims residing in Canada and the United States.



Saturday January 11, 1997 should be the First of Ramadhaan 1417 for those

Muslims residing in other parts of the world.





------------------------------



Thank you Moe and God Bless us all.



------------------------------



I have been following this debate since yesterday and I found

it very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possible

reasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. frankly

I am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo such

trauma or any of my relatives for that matter.



The most important reason for this practice is that, it is part

and parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice for

more than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egypt

during the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,

Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here in

Malaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:



The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libia

manora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiation

process .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.

The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longer

interested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime against

humanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancy

and painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many women

and young children.



The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnah

circumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of the

nose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia and

Indonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.



It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw a

lady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemning

it. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny the

husband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by the

Prophet according to this source, some people continued to carry on the

practice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinion

that it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authentic

teachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is

-wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and call

for a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for him

to start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision is

hygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastest

religion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not to

inflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's well

being is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that the

Prophet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitally

mutilated. Why do we have to practise it?



Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deter

female from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. They

said, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control her

sexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family's

self image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen their

sexual drives by means of initiation.



The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:

Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.

It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it could

not prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reduce

the number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of is

sexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure they

will never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long as

you have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra na

yu own no to palaba-

you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as an

essential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding act

by Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there are

sisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are still

virgins and innocent.



Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of the

Islamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despite

the fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent of

Islam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in the

case of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deleted

in their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practice

should continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I think

it is high time to think of cutting the testacles

of some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido and

prevent them from impregnating innocent girls.



Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is not

trimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man is

maulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of all

kinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast and

variety.



To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let think

about this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychological

effects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutions

some day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both in

Gambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich cultures

must accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islam

as well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instance

the Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs used

to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviors

were condoned by their respective cultures and

societies. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayers

and fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should be

bragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do away

with ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach our

sisters all the good values that can make them good human being and

resposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage their

organs and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.

I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am not

used to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravate

you.



WASSALAM.

SANUSI TURAY

KL

MALAYSIA















------------------------------



Ramadan is either on Friday or saturday in Asia that will fall on the

10th 0r 11 th .



On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Folks, when is Ramadan begining?

>

> Malanding

>



------------------------------



------------------------------



On Fri, 3 Jan 1997



> Yvan Russell has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

> to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Yvan

> please send an introduction of your self to the list.



Hi. I am a Canadian citizen from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. I became

interested in the issues of Gambia through discussion with a friend of

mine who is a Gambian citizen living in my city.



Yvan



------------------------------



Senessie,

Thank you for your thoughtful response. I will refrain from writing too

long a response (I have been researching this issue for many years and can

get a bit wordy...) but have to point out that it is not entirely correct

to say that the Sudanese are no longer interested in this practice.

Although it is true that,in theory, infibulation has been outlawed in the

Sudan for many years and that a fatwa was issued in the 1940's calling for

sunna circumcision only, it is a well-documented reality that only 1.2% of

Sudanese women are uncircumcised, and 83% have undergone the most radical

form, infibulation or so-called "pharaonic circumcision."

For those who may want more information on this and have access to a

University Library, there is a very good article in the latest issue of

Medical Anthropology Quarterly addressing this issue.

Best, Ylva









On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Senessie Turay wrote:



>

> I have been following this debate since yesterday and I found

> it very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possible

> reasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. frankly

> I am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo such

> trauma or any of my relatives for that matter.

>

> The most important reason for this practice is that, it is part

> and parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice for

> more than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egypt

> during the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,

> Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here in

> Malaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:

>

> The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libia

> manora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiation

> process .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.

> The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longer

> interested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime against

> humanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancy

> and painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many women

> and young children.

>

> The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnah

> circumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of the

> nose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia and

> Indonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.

>

> It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw a

> lady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemning

> it. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny the

> husband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by the

> Prophet according to this source, some people continued to carry on the

> practice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinion

> that it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authentic

> teachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is

> -wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and call

> for a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for him

> to start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision is

> hygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastest

> religion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not to

> inflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's well

> being is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that the

> Prophet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitally

> mutilated. Why do we have to practise it?

>

> Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deter

> female from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. They

> said, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control her

> sexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family's

> self image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen their

> sexual drives by means of initiation.

>

> The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:

> Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.

> It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it could

> not prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reduce

> the number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of is

> sexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure they

> will never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long as

> you have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra na

> yu own no to palaba-

> you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as an

> essential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding act

> by Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there are

> sisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are still

> virgins and innocent.

>

> Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of the

> Islamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despite

> the fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent of

> Islam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in the

> case of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deleted

> in their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practice

> should continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I think

> it is high time to think of cutting the testacles

> of some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido and

> prevent them from impregnating innocent girls.

>

> Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is not

> trimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man is

> maulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of all

> kinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast and

> variety.

>

> To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let think

> about this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychological

> effects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutions

> some day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both in

> Gambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich cultures

> must accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islam

> as well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instance

> the Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs used

> to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviors

> were condoned by their respective cultures and

> societies. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayers

> and fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should be

> bragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do away

> with ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach our

> sisters all the good values that can make them good human being and

> resposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage their

> organs and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.

> I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am not

> used to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravate

> you.

>

> WASSALAM.

> SANUSI TURAY

> KL

> MALAYSIA

>

>

>

>

>

>

>





>ACTION ALERT - THE GAMBIA

>

>8 January 1997

>

>Authorities restrict access of Senegalese employees to premises

>of "Daily Observer"

>

>SOURCE: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), New York

>

>(CPJ/IFEX) - On the morning of 6 January 1996, immigration

>officials entered the editorial offices of the "Daily Observer"

>and ordered all of the privately-owned daily's Senegalese

>employees to stop working immediately. The employees were forced

>to exit the building and, later the same day, night-shift

>employees were also prevented from entering the premises. "Daily

>Observer" management believe that the harassment was intended to

>prevent the newspaper from publishing because Senegalese comprise

>the bulk of trained printing press technicians and lithographers

>in The Gambia.

>

>The newspaper's acting editor assembled a small crew of trained

>Gambians to perform the duties of the Senegalese employees, and

>successfully published the following day's edition. However,

>"Daily Observer" management expressed grave concern that the

>newspaper might not be able to continue functioning under

>existing conditions for a prolonged period of time, and that the

>paper might possibly cease publication if immigration authorities

>do not cease restricting access to the premises.

>

>This harrassment follows a similar incident one month earlier

>when immigration officials ordered all Liberian employees of the

>"Daily Observer" to cease working for the newspaper.

>

>RECOMMENDED ACTION:

>

>Send appeals to authorities:

>-calling for the immediate cessation of the harassment of the

>"Daily Observer" and its employees

>

>APPEALS TO:

>

>His Excellency Lieutenant General Yaya Jammeh

>Chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council

>State House

>Banjul, The Gambia

>Fax: +220 227 034

>

>F.R.I. Jammeh

>Inspector-General of Police

>c/o The Ministry of Interior

>Banjul, The Gambia

>Fax: +220 223 063

>

>Moustapha Marong

>Minster of Justice

>Ministry of Justice

>Banjul, The Gambia

>Fax: +220 225 352

>

>Susan Waffer Ogoo

>Minister of Tourism and Information

>Ministry of Tourism and Information

>Banjul, The Gambia

>Fax: +220 227 753

>

>Please copy appeals to the source if possible.

>

>For further information, contact Kakuna Kerina (x 103) or Selam

>Demeke (x 118) at CPJ, 330 Seventh Ave, New York NY 10001,

>U.S.A., tel:+1 212 465 1004, fax:+1 212 465 9568, e-mail:

>kkerina@cpj.org,

>

>The information contained in this action alert is the sole

>responsibility of CPJ. In citing this material for broadcast or

>publication, please credit CPJ.

>______________________________________________________________

> DISTRIBUTED BY THE INTERNATIONAL FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION

> EXCHANGE (IFEX) CLEARING HOUSE

> 490 Adelaide St. W., suite 205, Toronto (ON) M5V 1T2 CANADA

> tel: +1 416 703 1638 fax: +1 416 703 7034

> e-mail:

> Internet site:

>______________________________________________________________

>









------------------------------



Hello everyone,



I'm trying to locate an old friend of mine who, I believe, might be

somewhere within the united states. His name is James Ayo Sawyerr. Who

knows, Ayo might even be on this list.



Anyway, in case he is not, I'll appreciate it if anyone who knows or has

his contact info would be kind enough to let me have it.



If you wish to send info to me off the list, you can use the following

address:



gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu



Thanx.



Aaron K. Aboagye



------------------------------



Ylva,



I would like to know your stance on this issue. Being a researcher of the

subject, you may have theoretical answers of your own.



Without regarding Islamic beliefs, why else do you think that this

practice is still recognised by the majority of Islamic nations?





Regards,

Moe S. jallow

_____________________________________________________________________________

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

______________________________________________________________________________



------------------------------



------------------------------



> >ACTION ALERT - THE GAMBIA

> >

> >8 January 1997

> >

> >Authorities restrict access of Senegalese employees to premises

> >of "Daily Observer"

> >

> >SOURCE: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), New York



> >(CPJ/IFEX) - On the morning of 6 January 1996, immigration

> >officials entered the editorial offices of the "Daily Observer"

> >and ordered all of the privately-owned daily's Senegalese

> >employees to stop working immediately. The employees were forced

> >to exit the building and, later the same day, night-shift

> >employees were also prevented from entering the premises. "Daily

> >Observer" management believe that the harassment was intended to

> >prevent the newspaper from publishing because Senegalese comprise

> >the bulk of trained printing press technicians and lithographers

> >in The Gambia.



Here we go again. The press is being harrassed for providing information.

What is actually going on? I think we would definitely likt to know what

is going on.



Is this an issue of illegal immigration or just a government manipulation

of shutting up the most informative press in the Gambia?



Tombong, or any one else, what do you know about this issue?





Regards,

Moe s. jallow



------------------------------



Malanding,



First of all, I'm not a specialist in this field, neither, but highly

interested to learn and understand.

I think, eliminating the practice can only be done in the context of

other conditions in women's life. As I see it, there's no sense in

picking the topic out and fighting it seperately from various other

aspects which actually prevent many women from creating their life in

dignity and prosperity: lack of education, health aspects, nutrition,

skills, laws .... and also harming traditional practices. In this

context, I think, abolition of the practice is a part of womens

empowerment. And to gain freedom to decide to live in a moral, sexually

disciplined way and not to be forced to do so, is what I would call

empowerment, too.



Famara wrote:

....

>>Finally, I would like to tell the "western women" to be more humble when

>>it comes to their criticism of the practice. I strongly believe that

>>the struggle to abolish this inhuman act should be led by the women

>>in the countries where it is practice. Too much condemnation from

>>westerners can could be counter productive. It can place, both

>>men and women from cultures where the act is practice on the

>>defensive. We should try and find a balance between cultural

>>relativism and ethnocentric assumptions.

....



D'accord, and this is not the only struggle, which should be led, and in

some cases be fought exclusively, by Africans. Vigorous changes can only

take place if they root in the concerning society. Therefore, the

struggle to make FGM punishable in western countries could be led by the

women from western countries, too, or??



I think we all agree that activism, sensational media coverage, pointing

fingers on the "barbaric" act are attitudes which will only have

negative effects in the long run.



Ylva, please get "a bit wordy". I heard and read about FGM in

East-African countries, but (except AWA THIAM) nothing about

West-Africa. Please share your experience with us.



Thanks to all those who were and will be lifting the cover of secrecy of

this sensitive issue.



Greetings

Andrea



------------------------------



sanusi,

well said!!!

yaikah





Wow, this is tough without going on eternally...I have my own views, of

course--it would be hypocritical to, as a woman from a culture that does

not practice female "circumcision," say that I am not "against" it (i.e,

my daughter will not go to circumcision). I am not, however, willing to

take a stand on what those most directly affected by this practice should

do. It is simply not for me to dictate. I think that the often

ill-informed and sensationalist (if well intended) coverage of this issue

in the West has done a number of things it probably did not intend to do,

such as invade the privacy of women who become reduced to "the circumcised

ones;" contribute to a reactionary increase of the practice in some cases;

unwittingly join racist discourses on "barbarian customs" etc.

etc. etc.

What interests me personally is that--for better or for worse--the way

that female "circumcision" is practiced and talked

about in the Gambia and elsewhere is undergoing dramatic change. I think

it is high time to listen to what Africans themselves have to say on this

issue.

as for theoretical issues...there are many theories, many books, many

articles on this topic. Perhaps it would be better if those who are really

interested in this issue communicate directly about specific sources and

ideas (which I am more than happy to do) than to keep the whole list our

captive audience. Best, Ylva H.



On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:



> Ylva,

>

> I would like to know your stance on this issue. Being a researcher of the

> subject, you may have theoretical answers of your own.

>

> Without regarding Islamic beliefs, why else do you think that this

> practice is still recognised by the majority of Islamic nations?

>

>

> Regards,

> Moe S. jallow

> _____________________________________________________________________________

> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com

> ______________________________________________________________________________

>





Moe,

i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,

being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense

muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women

chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is

stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some

bearing on the practice.

yaikah.





Famara,

what if these women don't have the nerve, know-how or resources to go

about fighting this issue. You have to realize that for a long time,

the african woman has been regarded as a mother and provider for her

family. their deciding to try and address such controversial topics

may place them in weird positions: i guess what i'm trying to say is

that as crazy as it may sound, a lot of elders are not used to

hearing women speak their mind, even in this day and age. let's face

it, some of them will get very uncomfortable ( elders). therefore, i

say power to the western women for bringing this to the forefront.

i think it gives women from countries where this is practiced a

chance to voice their opinions.

yaikah





Yaikah Jeng wrote:

>

> Famara,

> what if these women don't have the nerve, know-how or resources to go

> about fighting this issue. You have to realize that for a long time,

> the african woman has been regarded as a mother and provider for her

> family.



And it will take a long time to change this.



> their deciding to try and address such controversial topics

> may place them in weird positions: i guess what i'm trying to say is

> that as crazy as it may sound, a lot of elders are not used to

> hearing women speak their mind, even in this day and age. let's face

> it, some of them will get very uncomfortable ( elders). therefore, i

> say power to the western women for bringing this to the forefront.

> i think it gives women from countries where this is practiced a

> chance to voice their opinions.

> yaikah



Do you think that this will preserve African woman and girls from the

uncomfortable reactions and from the pressure from those who stick to

the tradition?



If the freedom to speak their mind could be given to African women by

western women, what would happen, if this freedom was threatened one day

by anybody or any circumstance? Would the African women be able to

defend their freedom? If they don't believe in their ability and power

to change their life to the better? Don't you think that this would just

create another dependency?



But thanks for the power!! Me and other western women would definitely

love to go to The Gambia and elsewhere, talking to the elders, telling

them about the painful physical and psychological impacts of female

circumcision and about the enrichement of society which would be

achieved by equal participation of women. I'd love to see the elders

nodding their agreement. It would be just great, but I'm not very

convinced that this is the way forward.



Andrea



=46rom CONCERN No.1, November 96





Tourism the naked truth



Forget OJ Simpson. The trial of the century is about to begin, and

tourism is in the dock. Dan Rees hears the case for the prosecution,

sums up the defence and calls for good behaviour from the accused.



International tourism is on trial, and the charge sheet is as long as it

is damning. Mass tourism is associated with rising crime, begging,

truancy, prostitution and organised peadophilia. It stands accused of

imposing itself on some of the world=92s most fragile ecosystems and of

being a force for environmental destruction. Powerful international

companies are charged with robbing local people of water and other

precious natural resources, of forcing them from their homes, their

lands and means of survival.

Tourists to the developing behave badly. They disrespect their hosts by

failing to observe dress codes and other cultural norms. Moreover, it is

alleged, tourism works to spread dominant Western values at the expense

of proud and ancient cultures. The trade is fixed by multinational

companies from the richest countries that cream off the lion=92s share of=



the profits, leaving little for local people bar menial jobs. The

plaintiffs include charities and human rights groups, communities

affected by tourism and academics.



Funshine industry

Such accusations are hard to reconcile with a casual glance at the

defendant. In the dock stands a popular, young and upwardly mobile

industry of seemingly flawless reputation. Tourism is, after all, the

funshine industry. It promises some of our happiest times - those two

weeks in paradise that we spend the rest of the year longing and saving

for. If millions of holiday makers are prepared to be character

witnesses, can tourism really be that bad?

The claim that developing countries do not benefit from tourism simply

does not square with the facts. The industry creates over ten per cent

of the world=92s income and provides employment for one in 25 people on

earth. A fast growing proportion of that trade is going to poorer

countries - rather than being a freeloader, the industry is throwing an

economic lifeline to emerging nations. It is a quick, lead-free engine

of wealth creation driving fledgling economies and creating muchneeded

foreign exchange. The plea from the dock is unequivocal: =93not guilty=94=

=2E



Complex causes

If charges were brought before a real court the case might well split

the jury. The search for the naked truth means undressing a series of

complex economic and social activities that cross many cultures and

visit different destinations. Casual relationships about the real

effects of tourism are hard to establish. While some entire communities

have been dispossessed, others have discovered business opportunities

and valued waged employment.

Furthermore, even if international tourism is dominated by multinational

companies hell-bent on exploiting the new frontiers of the developing

world, this hardly distinguishes it from any other form of North-South

trade. Boardroom directors that repatriate profits or bankrupt

indigenous businesses can claim simply to be responding to the vew world

order. So if tourism is not so different, what is all the fuss about?

Why has it become one of the most talked about issues in development?



High expectations

Tourism is different. It is different because there is an expectation

that it should be a force for more equitable social change. The industry

has billed itself as a place where cultures meet, a catalyst to

international understanding and to the transfer of wealth from visitor

to visited. Even those most sceptical about the industry=92s track record=



in this field are upbeat about the development potential of tourism - if

only it were regulated. Tourism is talked about precisely because there

is still much to be won - and lost - from discussions that may shape its

future.

These discussions can be difficult. Tourism projects images of

servant-master relationships onto a world that has yet to come to terms

with its colonial past. Brochure upon brochure presents the developing

world as a playground, a zoo or a museum for the world=92s elite. At this=



point in our history tourism does not just court controversy, it

embraces it. For the development of =91third world=92 tourism is perhaps =

the

most eloquent metaphor for the unjust world in which we live. Fuelled by

the growing gaps in income and ever cheaper travel, tourism has become

something the world=92s rich do to the poor. In the words of one Namibian=



school pupil, =91When I grow up I want to be a tourist=92.

If there is one truth about the effects of tourism, it is yet to be

found. But the search for a more just and sustainable form of tourism is

still a noble enterprise. Its path must surely be found in more open

dialogue between the industry and all the stakeholders in it. To make

this happen we must be able to listen very carefully to communities

affected by tourism in the developing world, communities whose voices

have been so marginalised up to now.



Dan Rees is VSO=92s Advocacy Programme Manager. VSO is currently

researching the effects of tourism on countries in the developing world

as part of its advocacy programme for 1996/97. (This article is culled

from Orbit Issue 62)



Robert H. McIver wrote:



International AIDS Conference Delegates Learn AIDS

Virus Originated in Military-Pharmaceutical Labs



Vancouver, BC-Shocking new evidence presented at the XI International

Conference on AIDS by a leading public health authority reveals that

the AIDS virus (HIV-1) did not likely originate naturally from African

green monkeys. Instead, a two year study by Harvard graduate and

independent investigator Dr. Leonard Horowitz, concludes that the

virus, and the associated worldwide epidemic, more likely evolved

from early cancer virus vaccine experiments in which top

military-pharmaceutical scientists infected monkeys with viral genes

from other animals to produce an array of illnesses including leukemia,

sarcoma, immune system suppression, general wasting, and death.



Such methods, routinely used by National Cancer Institute (NCI)

researchers during a "Special Virus Cancer Program" in the late 1960s

and early 1970s, aimed to develop cancer models for human vaccine trials,

generated grave outbreak risks. Believed to be the first in-depth

scientific exploration into the origin of the epidemic, Dr. Horowitz's

findings now challenge many leading AIDS researchers, particularly

those who advanced the African green monkey theory in the first place.



At 11:49 PM 1/8/97 -0500, you wrote:

>Folks, when is Ramadan begining?

>

>Malanding



Malanding, we are told it is either tomorrow, Friday the 10 of the next day.

Mostafa





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 12:44:45 -0600 (CST)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Ramadan

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:



> Folks, when is Ramadan begining?

>

> Malanding

>

Hi Malandig,

Ramadan begins tomorrow, Friday the 10th in Winnipeg, south central

Canada.

Ramadan Mubarak.

Alieu





Gambia-L:

I am a junior at the University of D.C. studying Finance and Economics. There's more..., but it's boring. Well.., I'm glad to be a member.



Ladies and Gentlemen:

I am pleased to me a member of this forum and thank

the dicated coordinators of this list. I am a student in sociology at the

University of South Carolina from Brikama, The Gambia. I hope to be an active

participant in the various discussions that you have on-line.

Thanks.







]



In the name of Allah, we should ( if able ) fasting on friday the 10th of

Jan.



dear mr jallow,



i have issue few replies to Tombong's declaration of democratic process in

the gambia after the elections.



however the current news report shows that the present government ( nor the

last government) applies any principle of democracy. also the right of the

people to be informed is been tampered with by the government that has been

there only a few weeks/months.



if these people were illegal immigrants the government must have been

ignoring their presence in the country.



but stopping this people or making mass arrest would not do the gambia any

justice. under the jawara regime the gambians have been denied the basic form

of media. if this present govenment thinks it can oppress the right of people

to the news media, they are making a big mistake.



there are now a higher percentage of educated gambians and we should stand

for our liberty and freedom of expression into to the next century. so we

should all fax the authorities or all e-mail tombong for an explaination.



PEACE! LIBERTY! FREEDOM ! TO ALL GAMBIANS.



MOMODOU JAGANA



dear guys,



YAIKAH, you wrote:



> Moe,

> i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,

> being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense

> muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women

> chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is

> stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some

> bearing on the practice.





I totally agree with your view.



Moe



HELLO ALL -



Whether the practice of female circumcision was imposed on the African people,

as were christianity and Islam, should be a non-issue. The fact is that the

practice is engaged in. This issue must then be resolved within the context of

the African revolution - sisters and brothers rising up to address and redress

the situation. But first, we need to understand the reason(s) behind the

practice of this dying African tradition and whether it is necessary in this day

and age.



Growing up in Banjul, I witnessed, first hand, the fate of young women who were

unfortunate enough to be pregnant at an early age - they got kicked out of

school, were ostracized by their parents, and considered easy conquests by some

lecherous guys. These women's prospects of a prosperous future were not to be

realized. So, when my cousins, whose father's people subscribed to the practice

of female circumcision, were being taken for this rite of passage, I ran to my

mom for permission to go with them. After all, would I not be saved from

promiscuity and utltimately, unwanted pregnancies? Also, it was a badge of

chastity - I would be pure, untouched, a virgin - all the things that would make

me the most ideal candidate for someone's wife (actually a prize). I have to

say that the backhand slap my mom delivered to my face saved me from the

unnecessary pain during childbirth the procedure would have brought. I looked at

her scared and stupified. Here I was, thinking that after the procedure, I was

guaranteed a 'good husband' because I would be saved from all the negatives. My

mom did not talk to me about other options and I think this is crucial in trying

to raise the consciousness of our children. I know that both my mom and my

aunt's husband had the best of intentions for their children. However, I can

safely say that their intentions were centered around their children being

"pure" for a prospective husband (he, by the way is not measured by the same

yardstick).



The challenge for us is to change attitudes and mindsets. The African social

ethos has been that the man leads, has final say-so on matters even if wrong

(witness the interpretation of Quranic teachings that man is woman's conduit to

God and heaven, among other things). Our societies have long been stultified by

masculinist notions of what a woman should be and look like and all progressives

should challenge and resist these notions. This practice has killed our

sisters, nieces, cousins, aunts. It is a tradition we can do away with.



Thank you for your indulgence.



V/R

Soffie Ceesay



"Our bodies and minds are inseperable in life, and when we allow our bodies to

be treated as objects, our minds are in mortal danger."





It was announced by the Prime minister's department Dr. Mahathir

Muhammad here in Kuala Lumpur early yesterday night, that Friday would be

Ramadan. Shops and mosques were crammed with poeple soon after the

annoucement on national media. The mood here is lively and the recitation of

the Holy Quran is underway. I would therefore happy to take this

opportunity to

wish all Muslims around the globe a blessed Ramadan. For those who would

be starting tommorrow please declare your intention of fasting the whole

month. For no work of a man is accepted in the eyes of Allah with a

sincere intention. Insha Allah, I will keep you posted about the

significant,wisdom and the does and do'nt of this blessed month of ours.

Don't forget to chat this doa before breakfast- sahur or sunakati dasumo.



On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Mostafa Jersey Marong wrote:



> At 11:49 PM 1/8/97 -0500, you wrote:

> >Folks, when is Ramadan begining?

> >

> >Malanding

>

> Malanding, we are told it is either tomorrow, Friday the 10 of the next day.

> Mostafa

>



I agreed with you that in theory the practice is not encourge by the

government because of it adverse effect on health. I have lived with

Sudanese who no longer subdue their daughters to this practice. My stance

from this issue is very clear and straight forward, I would not initiate

my daughter. It is true that female circumcision is deep rooted in my

culture and the Sarakulays value chastity but yet circumcision is not the

only mean to achieve it. Besides that religion might have reinforced this

practice in some part of the islamic world whereas some tribes inb Sierra

Leone or Gambia which have no religious affiliation practise it. I will

certainly conclude that fgm is purely based on tradition. You were

interested in knowing predominantly muslim country where this practice is

going on. Take Malaysia,Brunei and Indonesia as an exemple, FGm is

secretly practice among the Malay race. It is normally done in health

centers. I got to go now for my Friday prayer, I will be off till Monday.

Wassalam,

Sanusi Turay.



On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Ylva Hernlund wrote:



> Senessie,

> Thank you for your thoughtful response. I will refrain from writing too

> long a response (I have been researching this issue for many years and can

> get a bit wordy...) but have to point out that it is not entirely correct

> to say that the Sudanese are no longer interested in this practice.

> Although it is true that,in theory, infibulation has been outlawed in the

> Sudan for many years and that a fatwa was issued in the 1940's calling for

> sunna circumcision only, it is a well-documented reality that only 1.2% of

> Sudanese women are uncircumcised, and 83% have undergone the most radical

> form, infibulation or so-called "pharaonic circumcision."

> For those who may want more information on this and have access to a

> University Library, there is a very good article in the latest issue of

> Medical Anthropology Quarterly addressing this issue.

> Best, Ylva

>

>

>

>

> On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Senessie Turay wrote:

>

> >

> > I have been following this debate since yesterday and I found

> > it very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possible

> > reasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. frankly

> > I am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo such

> > trauma or any of my relatives for that matter.

> >

> > The most important reason for this practice is that, it is part

> > and parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice for

> > more than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egypt

> > during the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,

> > Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here in

> > Malaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:

> >

> > The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libia

> > manora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiation

> > process .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.

> > The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longer

> > interested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime against

> > humanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancy

> > and painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many women

> > and young children.

> >

> > The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnah

> > circumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of the

> > nose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia and

> > Indonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.

> >

> > It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw a

> > lady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemning

> > it. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny the

> > husband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by the

> > Prophet according to this source, some people continued to carry on the

> > practice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinion

> > that it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authentic

> > teachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is

> > -wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and call

> > for a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for him

> > to start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision is

> > hygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastest

> > religion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not to

> > inflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's well

> > being is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that the

> > Prophet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitally

> > mutilated. Why do we have to practise it?

> >

> > Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deter

> > female from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. They

> > said, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control her

> > sexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family's

> > self image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen their

> > sexual drives by means of initiation.

> >

> > The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:

> > Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.

> > It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it could

> > not prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reduce

> > the number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of is

> > sexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure they

> > will never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long as

> > you have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra na

> > yu own no to palaba-

> > you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as an

> > essential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding act

> > by Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there are

> > sisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are still

> > virgins and innocent.

> >

> > Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of the

> > Islamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despite

> > the fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent of

> > Islam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in the

> > case of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deleted

> > in their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practice

> > should continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I think

> > it is high time to think of cutting the testacles

> > of some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido and

> > prevent them from impregnating innocent girls.

> >

> > Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is not

> > trimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man is

> > maulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of all

> > kinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast and

> > variety.

> >

> > To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let think

> > about this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychological

> > effects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutions

> > some day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both in

> > Gambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich cultures

> > must accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islam

> > as well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instance

> > the Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs used

> > to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviors

> > were condoned by their respective cultures and

> > societies. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayers

> > and fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should be

> > bragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do away

> > with ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach our

> > sisters all the good values that can make them good human being and

> > resposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage their

> > organs and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.

> > I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am not

> > used to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravate

> > you.

> >

> > WASSALAM.

> > SANUSI TURAY

> > KL

> > MALAYSIA

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

> >

>



---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 21:00:19 +0800 (SGT)

From: Senessie Turay <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Muslims in South East Asia Have Stated Ramadan



It was announced by the Prime minister's department Dr. Mahathir

Muhammad here in Kuala Lumpur early yesterday night, that Friday would be

Ramadan. Shops and mosques were crammed with poeple soon after the

annoucement was made on national media. The mood here is lively and the

recitation of

the Holy Quran is underway. I would therefore happy to take this

opportunity to

wish all Muslims around the globe a blessed Ramadan. For those who would

be starting tommorrow please declare your intention of fasting the whole

month. For no work of a man is accepted in the eyes of Allah with a

sincere intention. Insha Allah, I will keep you posted about the

significant,wisdom and the does and do'nt of this blessed month of ours.

Don't forget to chat this doa before breakfast- sahur or sunakati dasumo.

Allahuma Ini Nawaitu An Ausuma Shaharur Ramadan Khalisan Liwajhik.



Before breaking your fast say the following:

Allahuma Laka Sumtu Wa Ala Rizqika Aftr tu.



After taking your sip or mono say, Zahaba Al Zam wabtallatil uruq, wa

thabatal Ajr, In Sha Allah



On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Mostafa Jersey Marong wrote:



> At 11:49 PM 1/8/97 -0500, you wrote:

> >Folks, when is Ramadan begining?

> >

> >Malanding

>

> Malanding, we are told it is either tomorrow, Friday the 10 of the next day.

> Mostafa

>





Gambia-l,

Kawsu Badjie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Kawsu,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Assalam Alaikum...



Ramadhan Mubarak To All Gambians.





|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RM . . . . . RM|

|RM . * * | * RM|

|RM . . . * A . RM|

|RM | T . RM|

|RM A * (X) A . RM|

|RM * (T) (XXX) I RM|

|RM (XXX) . . . (XXX) I . RM|

|RM (XXX) A | II II I RM|

|RM . |___| . T I II II * (X) RM|

|RM IXXXI I * T . II II I_I RM|

|RM .IXXXI XXX (O) . . II___II .IXI RM|

|RM IXXXI XXX ((OOO)) IIXXXII . IXI * RM|

|RM (XXXXXXX) (XXXXX) (III) (XXXXXXX) IXI RM|

|RM (XXXXXXX) (XXXXX) IOI . (XXXXXXX) IXI RM|

|RM |_______| I___I * (XXX) I_____I * IXI .RM|

|RM IXXXI * III (XXXXXXX) IXXXI IXI RM|

|RM * IXXXI III (XXXXXXXXXXX) * IXXXI . (XXXXX) RM|

|RM IXXXI . IIIII (XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX) IX XI (XXXXX) RM|

|RM IXXXI IIIII(XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX) IX XI * I___I RM|

|RM IX XI IIIXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX) IX_XI IXXXI RM|

|RM IX XI IIIXXXXXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXX)IXXXI IXXXI RM|

|RM . IX XI * IIIXXXXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXX)XXXI IX XI RM|

|RM IX_XI IIIXXXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXX)XXI IX XI RM|

|RM IXXXI IXXXIIIXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXXXXI IX XI RM|

|RM IXXXI IXXXIIIXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXXI IX_XI RM|

|RM XXXXXXXXX IXXXIIIXX( )XXXXXXXXXXI IXXXI RM|

|RM XX_____XX I0000000(_____________________)000000000I IXXXI RM|

|RM XXXXXXX IXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXI XX XX RM|

|RM I___I IIXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXII XX___XX RM|

|RM IXXXI IXXXX( )XXXX( )XXXX( )XXXXI IXXXXXI RM|

|RM IXXXI IXXXXI IXXXXI IXXXXI IXXXXI IXXXXXI RM|

|RM |IIIIIIIIIXXXXI_______IXXXXI________IXXXXI________IXXXXIIIIIIIIII| RM|

|RM |================================================================| RM|

|RM /\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\ RM|

|RM IIIIXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX((00000000000000000))XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXIIIII RM|

|RM IXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXI RM|

|RM IXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXXI RM|

|RM IXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXXI RM|

|RM IXXXXXXXXI____IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI____IXXXXXXXXXXXI RM|

|RM IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII___________IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII RM|

|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAK(I RAMADAN 1417-1997 I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAK(I | | | | | | | | | | I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAK(I /|_|_| | _|_| | /|_| | _|_| I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAK(I======================================I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAK(I TO:Gambians I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAK(I I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|

|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|









Salaam,

Sanusi Turay.

Malaysia.





Hi Brothers & Sisters!



How are you all? My name is Abdou Oujimai Gibba. I have an MA degree in

Social Geography - specialising in development; and a Diploma in Education

from the University of Bergen, NORWAY. Presently, I am a Research Fellow at

the Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources - Univ. of Bergen. I

hope this says everything of my educational background.



I have been following discussions on G-l with keen interest, thanks to the

fowards from Brothers Famara and Alhagi Jobs. Your efforts/contributions

earns my commendation because I beleive that such a forum is what we lacked

or are rather lacking for the progress of our dear continent, and for this

matter - Gambia. However, we ought to distance ourselves from

counter-productive and destructive messages and take a look at more brighter

means if we are to make it through the next century. The bells of Liberia,

Rwanda and etc. should be ringing loud in our ears especially for a tiny

multi-ethnic nation like ours.

Let's keep up the faith.



May the light shine bright on us....

GOD BLESS GAMBIA

:)))))))))))

Oujimai - PS! I will be using this (my middle name) because those who know

me well can figure out which "Abdou Gibba" this is.=20









HI THERE, BROTHERS & SISTERS!!



A COMMENT ON TRIBALISM (BY FAMARA) & ELECTIONS (BY KEVIN CONNOR)



FAMARA,thanks for the forwards. I commend you on your piece on tribalism. We

should not be naive and/or pretend tribalism doesn't exist because it does.

I mean as a "******" in Norway I would be very foolish to pretend as if

racism doesn't exist here and I would even be more foolish (as a jola) to

neglect the fact that tribal tendencies exist in today's Gambian political

scenario. Hey, don't get me wrong (I know what many will be thinking - "aha,

I know where this guy is coming from...", I've heard it many times before,

but for the records, what I believe is what is of relevance). The point is

if we don't address issues like tribalism in Gambia at this earliest stage,

wouldn't it be too late to duplicate Boskier, and our nearest neighbors

(Rwanda and Burundi). For me President Jammeh ("Jola-ndingo / Jolabi") has

proofed, SO FAR, to be a much promising Head of State than Ex-president

Jawara regardless what tribe they belong. The same way I would manifest that

Ex-president Jawara is a better choice to head the nation than "Rebel and

Public-Enemy-#1" Kukoi Samba Sanyang (a jola too). For me what comes first

is our GAMBIA - belonging to all ethnic groups. Our duty as concerned

citizens is to support and encourage Jammeh to keep on the tremendous way he

has started leading our country at the same time remind him not to be so

comfortable and forget our common interest as Jawara did. This could be done

through constructive criticism (not destructive propaganda).=20



I see a bright light ahead now that we have a much stronger opposition in

the National Assembly (something Gambian politics never enjoyed). Let's hope

that by the next election year Gambians will be more aware, politically, and

an even stronger opposition will emerge to create a foundation for a

balanced dialog in matters that are to govern us. In this I commend KEVIN

CONNORS in his awakening piece. I mean if today's Gambian electoral system

(with all it's new structures, to mention just one, the Independent

Electoral Commission) is not "free and fair", I don't know what we can call

the system under the former government (whereby all the electoral mechanism

was under the control of the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, headed

by the minister (a contender himself). With an independent electoral body, a

higher percentage of the opposition (all political parties represented) in

the National Assembly, if we don't see this as a solid foundation for a

better and more matured political structure in Gambia, then we might as well

entrust the country in the hands of tyrant like Kukoi. Remember there are

many things needed to be corrected in Gambia. It takes time and a strong and

determined government with guts (NB! not a dictatorial) to bring about these

changes. This might in some cases take the form of strong or "harsh"

decision-making which some of us might call dictatorship. It takes strong

and bold decision-making to transform a Gambian society (in particular) any

other society from colonial and neo-colonial legacies of dependence. Most of

we Gambians (even the so called intellectuals) don't acknowledge this long

and painful process. We are made to be used to nepotism and corruption that

when measures are taken to curb such ill-doings, we don't understand the

consequential hardship as something we must necessarily go through, rather

we deliberately interpret the situation as negative economic indicators for

the country. Since no one has the opportunity to embezzle openly, thus cash

no longer circulate as it did, this for some is a set-back for Jammeh's

government. But it takes only a strong decision-making government to

transform us from such mentalities. As far as I am concerned, Jammed's

government has proofed to have these qualities so far. This reflects on it's

foreign policy too where Gambia comes first regardless to what country we

are dealing with , superpower or not.=20



As concerned and patriotic citizens, the last thing we need as we approach

the next century, as I would emphasize again, is destructive propaganda by

self-centred or tribalist individuals. Only constructive critiques can make

a better Gambia, if not for us, but for our children.



May the light shine bright on us...

GOD BLESS GAMBIA

:)))))Oujimai. =20







> Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 14:46:52 -0500

> Reply-to:

> From: Yaikah Jeng <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply



> Famara,

> what if these women don't have the nerve, know-how or resources to go

> about fighting this issue. You have to realize that for a long time,

> the african woman has been regarded as a mother and provider for her

> family. their deciding to try and address such controversial topics

> may place them in weird positions: i guess what i'm trying to say is

> that as crazy as it may sound, a lot of elders are not used to

> hearing women speak their mind, even in this day and age. let's face

> it, some of them will get very uncomfortable ( elders). therefore, i

> say power to the western women for bringing this to the forefront.

> i think it gives women from countries where this is practiced a

> chance to voice their opinions.

> yaikah

>

>

Brothers & Sisters,



Allow me to welcome all the new members and specially Abdou Gibba.



Yaikah,

Thanks for your contribution. I think you are repeating the mistake

many have been making about the so called developing countries in

general and women in particular, that we need "saviours" from the west

to solve our problems. If you look at the struggle against FGM in the

in a historical perspective you will see that there have locals

active in this struggle. One of the front figures was Mrs. Saffiatou

Singateh, who was the head of the Women's Bureau in The Gambia, and

many women are active today in the struggle. I know that there are

many obstacles in the society, but, we should take our women

more seriously, and start treating them as intelligent human beings with

abilities to solve their problems. They need all the support

they can get, of course.

If you my posting once again, you will realise that I am

not trying to exclude western women from "the fight", what I was

trying to say was that the struggle should have some kind of a local ownership.

Fortunately for me, our western sisters understood my point. I think

if I go further I will be repeating what have already been said by

others.

Have a pleasant weekend every body.

Shalom,

Famara.



operation one is talking about.



The cultural meanings of female circumcision in the Gambian

context.

My knowledge about circumcision among Serahuli and Jola is rather

limited and what follows is probably only valid for Mandinka and

Fula which make up a little more than half of the Gambian

population.



There is no unified single cultural understanding all Fula and

Mandinkas would agree upon. The most frequent explanation given

is that it is a cultural tradition. A common expression is "we

found our grandparents doing it, that's why we also are doing

it." One well educated Fula woman in Bakau said it would have

been an insult to her grandmother if she did not circumcise her

daughter. If she stopped the practice it would be lack of respect

for her elders and respect for elders is one of the basic

cultural values in the Gambian society.



Mandinka and Fula girls are mostly taken to circumcision in

groups when they are between four and ten years old. They

frequently spend from two to six weeks in seclusion after the

operation is performed. During this period the girls are trained.

The most important part of the training is to learn how to

respect elders and how to deal with people of different

categories. The girls are also taught songs and dances. Learning

practical skills is still part of the training, although it used

to be more comprehensive before and still is in the rural areas.

The cultural training during the seclusion period is considered

as very important. Some Mandinka women I interviewed in Bakau

believed that the Wollof girls could learn similar things from

their mothers but others said there were certain things they

would never know of since they were not circumcised.



Some of the girls are so young when they are circumcised that

they hardly remember anything of what they are taught. It is

likely that production and reproduction of cultural values during

the circumcision ritual is mainly taking place among grown up

women, both the women arranging the ritual, the elders looking

after the girls during the seclusion period and the young girls

assisting and taking care of them. The gatherings of people the

whole night before the girls are circumcised (women only) and on

the day when the girls come out of seclusion are of great social

importance as they strengthen ties between relatives, friends and

neighbours.



Although most people agree that the excess spending of money

during ceremonies is undesirable, it is difficult to avoid since

generosity and spending on such occasions is a way to achieve

prestige. During quarrels Mandinka women insult those who did not

arrange a proper party on such occasions.



Mandinka women in Bakau with little or no education and belonging

to low income groups, are insulted if they don't take their

daughters to circumcision and they fear that the girl may not

become married. The girls themselves risk being teased and

insulted by their agemates.



There is also a belief among many Mandinkas in Bakau that the

clitoris of uncircumcised women will grow and make sexual

intercourse and childbirth difficult. Childbirth is thus supposed

to be easier if the woman is circumcised.



It may be argued that the social value of female circumcisions is

so high within certain social groups in the Gambia that one

should not expect individual women or families to bear the social

costs of being the first within their social environment to avoid

it.



Gambians do not agree upon whether female circumcision is

prescribed by the muslim religion. It is argued that it is

required by the Prophet that one should "take little" - which is

interpreted as the mild Suna version. Others argue there is no

evidence that the statement by the Prophet refers to female

circumcision. Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran

do not practice female circumcision. In Gambia most of the

uncircumcised Wollof women are muslims and the fact that they are

not circumcised does not seem to make them considered as inferior

muslims within their local community.



The relationship between sexual pleasure and female circumcision

is always brought into the debate by a western audience, not so

often in a Gambian context. The Mandinka women in Bakau do not

seem to be very concerned about the relationship between sexual

pleasure and circumcision. Circumcision seems to be about

something else. According to a widespread view among Europeans

female circumcision is done in order to reduce the sexual

pleasure of women and thus making it easier for them to control

themselves. The need to control female sexuality is seen as an

expression of female subordination.



There are several problems in applying such a "logic" in a

Gambian context. The first problem is the relationship between

female circumcision and sexual pleasure. There is little

evidence that Gambian women circumcise girls in order to reduce

their sexual pleasure. Although reduction of sexual pleasure

might have been a motive at the time when the practice was

introduced, it is difficult to trace such linkages in the

reasoning of the women performing it today. I am aware that

several secrets are hidden for me as an European and

uncircumcised woman, but all the Gambians I have heard argue that

such a linkage exists are men or uncircumcised women who are also

deprived of those secrets or they are well educated women who

have got their ideas from the same "Western discourse" as I have.





If one looks at the biological bases of sexual pleasure, it is

obvious that circumcision, and especially infibulation is likely

to reduce the pleasure and even create pain during sexual

intercourse. During the interviews made by Women's Bureau 28.8

per cent of the circumcised women reported problems related to

the operation. Almost half of those experienced pricking under

the skin at the clitoral zone. The other problems were grouped as

cracks, infection and psychological problems. 35.3 per cent of

the women had not had any problems while 35.9 per cent did not

respond to the question.



Sexuality is culturally constructed and not a pure biological

phenomenon. Ways people experience and conceptualize their

sexuality varies between cultures and also between different

socio-economic groups within one culture. It is thus difficult or

meaningless to try to compare degrees of sexual pleasure. There

are several other factors than female circumcision that might

affect the sexual pleasure like type of relationship between

partners, affection, feeling of security, excitement, tiredness,

stress etc. and there is thus little reason to believe that the

sexual pleasure of circumcised women are inferior to the pleasure

felt by other women.



Another problem in the Western line of reasoning is the assumed

connection between sexual pleasure and control of female

sexuality. There is no evidence that women who engage in what may

be defined as uncontrolled sexuality like premarital,

extramarital or promiscuous sexual activities are those who feel

most sexual pleasure. There are several other reasons to engage

in such sexual relations like love, need for money or emotional

support, social pressure etc.



Finally there is a problem in seeing female circumcision as an

expression of female subordination wherever it occurs. As I have

shown above female circumcision is not "one practice" meaning the

same thing in all societies. To judge whether it is part of

female subordination or not one needs not only to look at its

specific meaning in the society, but also know a lot about gender

relations and other types of power relations within that society.





The future of female circumcision in the Gambia.

Presently there are several individuals and organisations working

for eradication of female circumcision in Gambia. Among those are

the national committee for eradication of traditional practices

affecting women and children and Women's Bureau. Workshops and

seminars are arranged to create awareness on harmful effects of

the practice.



Some would argue that an efficient way to abolish female

circumcision in the Gambia would be to pass a law against it.

Experiences from other countries like Sudan and Kenya shows that

one should think twice about the possible outcome of such attempt

to abolish the practice.



According to Boddy the news that pharaoic circumcision would soon

be forbidden in Sudan 1945, resulted in lots of parents rushing

to have their daughters infibulated. According to a British

observer it resulted in a orgy of bloodletting. When a case

against two women was remanded on trial in 1946 it sparked off

violent demonstrations supported by nationalist aspirations of

the Muslim Brothers. The colonial officers were scared and few

more cases were brought (Boddy 1991). Boddy argues that since

the operation and Sudanese womanhood generally are important

symbols of Northern Sudanese identity it is worth contemplation

whether direct outside interference is likely to help eradicate

the practice or prolong it (ibid.) A similar struggle about

female circumcision in Kenya took place in the nineteen twenties

and thirties when missionaries and colonial officers wanted to

stop the practice. Female circumcision was declared as a

political matter by the Kikuyu Central Association in 1929 and

used as a symbol in ethnic and nationalist struggle (Nilsson

1979).



In the above mentioned "Letter to the Editor" in Daily Observer

on 9th of July this year, it is argued that eradication of female

circumcision is advocated by anti- islamic forces and the

silence of Gambian leaders on the matter is linked to their

dependency on foreign aid.



To me it is obvious that decisions about female circumcision in

the Gambia should be made by Gambians. It is also obvious that

the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has a responsibility to

look at the health consequences of the practice. If there are

disagreements about the actual health effects of female

circumcision in the Gambia some research should be done in order

assess those effects. One approach could be to let Gambian

gynaecologists, midwives and nurses interview childbearing women

about their experiences with female circumcision when they come

for ante natal care or after delivery. The findings could form a

base for policy formulation.



The question about female circumcision is a question about the

health and wellbeing of the majority of Gambian girls and women

and should thus not be traded for a seat in the parliament.





References

Daily Observer 23.06, 09.07,14.07, 21.07. 93

The Gambia News and Report Monthly June 1993



Bakke, S: 1993 N=86r m=86nen g=86r i m=9Brkret, f=9Bder kvinnene. Ein

analyse av f=9Bdselens organisasjon og ideologi hos

Bambaraar i Mali Hovudfagsoppg=86ve i Sosialantropologi,

Universitetet i Bergen



Bledsoe,H: 1980 Women and Marriage in Kpelle Society Stanford:

Stanford University Press

Boddy, J: 1991 Body Politics: Continuing the Anticircumcision

Crusade Medical Anthropology Quarterly 5 1



Dirie, M.A.: 1985 Female circumcision in Somalia Medical and

Social Implications SOMAC/SAREC Report Mogadishu:

SOMAC



el Dareer, A: 1982 Woman, Why do you weep ? Circumcision and

its consequences London: Zed Press



Hosken, F.P.: 1979 The Hosken Report Genital and Sexual

Mutilation of Females Lexington: Women's International

Network News



Nilsson, B.: 1979 Kvinnlig kyskhet, mannlig makt Om kvinnlig

k=9Bnsstymping i Afrika 3 -betygsuppsats i

socialantropologi Socialantropologiska institutionen

vid Uppsala Universitet

Nypan, A: 1991 Revival of Female Circumcision: A Case of

Neo-Traditionalsim in: St=9Ble, K.A & Vaa, M: Gender and

Change in Developing Countries

Singateh,S.K: 1985 Female Circumcision The Gambian Experience

A Study on the Social Economic and Health Implications

Banjul: The Gambia Women's Bureau

Talle, A: 1988 Women at Loss: Changes in Maasai Pastoralism

and their effects on gender relations University of

Stocholm

Talle, A: 1988 Transforming women into "pure" agnates: Aspects

of female infibulation in Somalia (conference paper)







famara,

i think that i may not have articulated my response very well. i was

referring more to women who are out in the provinces. these are

probably the ones who need to be out in the forefront voicing their

feelings about this practice. don't get me wrong. i know that fgm is

done all over the gambia but i am somehow convinced that it is done

more so out there (the provinces) and one has to realize that these

are women/girls that really don't question it. they will do whatever

is required of them as long as it is tradition.

yaikah





Famara and Yaikah,

dear list-members,



I must apologize for answering to Yaikah's comments yesterday, which

were addressed to Famara.



I would like, however, propose that mails to the list are considered to

be public and may be answered by any listmember and that private mails

should be sent to private e-mail addresses.



Is this okay for you?



All the best



Andrea



Friends, thank you very much for entering me to this world wide gambian

network. My name is Asbj=F8rn Nordam, 49 years old, male, single, =

employed

by The Danish Olympic and Sports Confederation, as a consultant for the

grass root sport in local clubs. I live in a small town -Skive, app.

30.000 inhabitants in the north-west part of Jutland, some 275 KM from

Copenhagen. I=B4m one of the "mainly blue-collar, lower middle-class

Europeans tourists", that come to your beaches once in a while. I see

myself over the years as a more qualified "tourist", due to many of you,

who has been =B4fighting=B4 with all my stupid questions, comments and =

eager

to come to know more about you, your families, living conditions,

politics, tribal, religious questions, etc. But most of all I come to

learn many of you as my best friends, such as Mr. Momodou Camara, Mr.

George Njanko Joof, Mr. Momodou S. Sidibeh, Mr. Sidi and Mr. Sarjo

Manneh, Mr. Sawalo Jack (The Gambia College) and many many others. You

will have to excuse both my bad english (some of you do often correct my

spelling and bad grammar) and my lack of practicing this computor-world.

It=B4s here on my job I have got the oppertunity to join this network, =

but

we have just started, and I have no cources, nor experiences. It has

been interesting to read all the information given the last 5 days,

but you must wait patiently for my answers og debate-comments. I have

some. Asbj=F8rn Nordam



saffie,

i must commend you on being so eloquent. changing attitudes and

mindsets is the key, really and education would do some good.

however, i think it is going to be a great challenge since it is so

deep-rooted in tradition. it wouldn't hurt to try though.

yaikah





Andrea,



As far as am concern, you don't need to apologise. I totally agree

with you on your reasoning about mails send to Gambia-l.

I would like to thank you, Heidi and others for eloquently saying

some of the things I had in mind. Continue the good work.



Shalom,

Famara.





My name is Momodou Loum. I heard about Gambia-L from Raye Sosseh. I asked

him to add me on the list.

Since September of 1992, I have been pursuing my studies at the

University of Carleton in Canada. In June of 1996, I was awarded a B.A.

Degree in Law. I have applied to the Norman Patterson School of

International Affairs ( Carleton), to do graduate work. If I get accepted

I should resume my studies in September of this Year.

My academic interests would be oriented towards the role African have

played in the resolution of conflicts in the international political stage.

My research would involve an examination of African participation in

international organizations, particularly in areas of conflict mediation,

and resolution.

Its a pleasure to be a member and I wish you all the best.

regards,

loum



Soffie,

Thank you for sharing this very touching account! Ylva







On Thu, 9 Jan 1997



> HELLO ALL -

>

> Whether the practice of female circumcision was imposed on the African people,

> as were christianity and Islam, should be a non-issue. The fact is that the

> practice is engaged in. This issue must then be resolved within the context of

> the African revolution - sisters and brothers rising up to address and redress

> the situation. But first, we need to understand the reason(s) behind the

> practice of this dying African tradition and whether it is necessary in this day

> and age.

>

> Growing up in Banjul, I witnessed, first hand, the fate of young women who were

> unfortunate enough to be pregnant at an early age - they got kicked out of

> school, were ostracized by their parents, and considered easy conquests by some

> lecherous guys. These women's prospects of a prosperous future were not to be

> realized. So, when my cousins, whose father's people subscribed to the practice

> of female circumcision, were being taken for this rite of passage, I ran to my

> mom for permission to go with them. After all, would I not be saved from

> promiscuity and utltimately, unwanted pregnancies? Also, it was a badge of

> chastity - I would be pure, untouched, a virgin - all the things that would make

> me the most ideal candidate for someone's wife (actually a prize). I have to

> say that the backhand slap my mom delivered to my face saved me from the

> unnecessary pain during childbirth the procedure would have brought. I looked at

> her scared and stupified. Here I was, thinking that after the procedure, I was

> guaranteed a 'good husband' because I would be saved from all the negatives. My

> mom did not talk to me about other options and I think this is crucial in trying

> to raise the consciousness of our children. I know that both my mom and my

> aunt's husband had the best of intentions for their children. However, I can

> safely say that their intentions were centered around their children being

> "pure" for a prospective husband (he, by the way is not measured by the same

> yardstick).

>

> The challenge for us is to change attitudes and mindsets. The African social

> ethos has been that the man leads, has final say-so on matters even if wrong

> (witness the interpretation of Quranic teachings that man is woman's conduit to

> God and heaven, among other things). Our societies have long been stultified by

> masculinist notions of what a woman should be and look like and all progressives

> should challenge and resist these notions. This practice has killed our

> sisters, nieces, cousins, aunts. It is a tradition we can do away with.

>

> Thank you for your indulgence.

>

> V/R

> Soffie Ceesay

>

> "Our bodies and minds are inseperable in life, and when we allow our bodies to

> be treated as objects, our minds are in mortal danger."

>

>





Hi Folks, I am a Senegalese living in Harare, Zimbabwe. I work for Inter

Press Service an international news agency. I am the regional technical

director. I am interested on discussions related to West Africa, specially

Gambia and Senegal. I look forward to fruitful discussions.



ciao

lamine

------



AMADOU LAMINE NDIAYE

Regional Technical Director, Inter Press Service

P.O.Box 6050

Tel:bus (263-4)790104 - 790105

Home (263-4)790387

Fax: (263-4)728415

E-mail:





Bass, I spoke incorrectly blaming it on the arabs, however in all my

studies of Islam, I knew it was not a practice of the religion. thanks











Folks,



Here are some Ramadan reminders. May Allah make us among those to

achieve salvation.



Madiba.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++



As-salaamu-alaikum wa rahmatullah wa barakatuhu!



##### ## # # ## ##### ## # #

# # # # ## ## # # # # # # ## #

# # # # # ## # # # # # # # # # #

##### ###### # # ###### # # ###### # # #

# # # # # # # # # # # # # ##

# # # # # # # # ##### # # # #





# # ## ##### ###### ###### # #

# # # # # # # # ## ##

#### # # # # ##### ##### # ## #

# # ###### ##### # # # #

# # # # # # # # # #

# # # # # # ###### ###### # #



May Allah guide us to make the best use of this Ramadan and make

this blessed month a means to get closer to Him, to seek His Forgiveness

and to emerge as better Muslims at the end of it.



FASTING RAMADAN, ITS VIRTUES & RULINGS

=======================================



Abu Umaamah r.a.a. said: "I said: `O Messenger of Allah, tell me of an

action by which I may enter Paradise'. He said: `Take to Fasting, there

is nothing like it.' " [An-Nasaa'ee, Ibn Hibbaan, Al-Haakim, Saheeh]

In this hadeeth, the Prophet (s.a.w.) singled out fasting when asked

about a deed that leads its doer to the best of rewards, Paradise. This

fact alone is sufficient for us to understand the greatness of fasting.

Mere knowledge of the importance and superiority of fasting, however, is

not enough for a Muslim to attain Allah's pleasure and then, in shaa'

Allah, His great reward.



Indeed, the Prophet (s.a.w.) has said: "Perhaps a person fasting will

receive nothing from his fasting except hunger and thirst." [Ibn Maajah,

Ad-Daarimee, Ahmad, al-Baihaqee, Saheeh] This hadeeth should raise our

concern about fasting and increase our desire to perform this act of

worship with the best intention and in accordance with the Sunnah of the

Prophet (s.a.w.).



The first step for a Muslim to realise is the fact that fasting the

month of Ramadhan is obligatory and that Allah has prescribed it for us

in His Book: "Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for

those before you, that you may attain taqwaa." [2:183]



Thus Allah Ta`aalaa teaches us that Fasting is an obligation and a means

to attain taqwaa, that which increases believers in their ranks with

Allah swt: "The most honoured by Allah amongst you are those best in

taqwaa." [49:13]



Furthermore, we should realise the words of the Prophet (s.a.w.) in

which he tells us that Allah the Exalted said: "The most beloved deeds

with which my slave comes closer to Me are the obligatory deeds."

[Saheeh al-Jami']



Virtues of Fasting as menti-oned in the Qur'an and Sunnah

=========================================================



- The reward for fasting is immense, as mentioned in the following

Hadeeth: "Every action of the son of Adam is given manifold reward, each

good deed receiving then times its like, up to seven hundred times.

Allah the Most High said, 'Except for fasting, for it is for Me and I

will give recompense for it, he leaves off his desires and his food for

Me.' for the fasting person there are two times of joy; a time when he

breaks his fast and a time of joy when he meets his Lord, and the smell

coming from the mouth of the fasting person is better with Allah than

the smell of musk." [al-Bukhaaree]



Also, Sahl ibn Sa`d said that the Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "Indeed there

is a gate of Paradise called ar-Rayyaan. On the day of Resurrection

those who fast will enter through it; no one enters it except for

them, and when they have entered, it is closed so that no one enters it,

so when the last of them enters it, it is closed, and whoever enters it

drinks, and whoever drinks never becomes thirsty." [Ibn Khuzaimah,

Saheeh].



- Fasting is a shield against the Fire: "Fasting is a shield with which

a servant protects himself from the Fire." [Ahmad, Saheeh]



- On the Day of Judgement, "Fasting will say: O My Lord I prevented him

from food an desires so accept my intercession for him." [Ahmad,

al-Haakim and Abu Nu'aim, Hasan]



- Fasting is a means for one's sins to be forgiven. The Prophet (s.a.w.)

said: "He who fasts Ramadhan, due to Iman and hoping for reward (from

Allah) then his past sins are forgiven." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]



- The supplication of the fasting person is answered: "There are in the

month of Ramadhan in every day and night those to whom Allah grants

freedom from the Fire, and there is for every Muslim an supplication

which he can make and will be granted." [al-Bazzaar, Ahmad, Saheeh]



- Fasting is an expiation for various sins, as mentioned in the Qur'aan,

in verses: 2:196, 4:92, 5:89, 5:95 and 58:3-4.



- The fasting person will be among the true followers of the prophets

and the martyrs: `Amr ibn Murrah al-Juhaanee r.a.a. said: "A man came to

the Prophet (s.a.w.) and said: `O Messenger of Allah, what if I

testify that none has the right to worshipped but Allah and that you are

the Messenger of Allah, and I observe the five daily prayers, and I pay

the zakaah, and I fast and stand in prayer in Ramadhan, then

amongst whom shall I be?' He said: `Amongst the true followers of the

prophets and the martyrs.' " [Ibn Hibbaan, Saheeh]



- Fasting is a shield against one's base desires, as the Prophet

(s.a.w.) told the youth: "O youths, whoever amongst you is able to marry

then let him do so, since it restrains the eyes and protects the private

parts, and he who is unable, then let him fast because it is a shield

for him." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]



Once we realise the greatness of fasting and what achievement it leads

to, we must put all our efforts in performing fasting in the best manner

possible. And since fasting is worship, it must be done solely for

Allah's sake, and no intention is accepted, other than pleasing Allah

and seeking His Face with all one's sincerity. Without a correct

intention, no deed is of any value in the Hereafter. We Muslims must

constantly verify our intentions and consider why we perform fasting. Do

we do so merely because it is the practice of our parents and friends,

or do we do so because it is part of our tradition, or perhaps because

we simply want to conform to our environment in order to avoid any

problems? A Muslim who realises that only that which is with Allah

remains, and that He (Swt) is the only One who grants and withholds,

would not be of those to which the Prophet (s.a.w.) alluded in the

Hadeeth: "On the Day of Judgement, a caller will cry out, 'Whoever

performed a deed for someone other than Allah may seek his reward from

that for which he performed the deed' " [Saheeh al-Jami].

Certain Aspects and Rulings related to fasting - For the obligatory

fast in the month of Ramadhan, it is incumbent on everyone to have

intention before the appearance of Fajr.



- Fast is performed between the time of True Fajr (that which makes food

forbidden for the fasting person, and makes Fajr prayer lawful, as

explained by Ibn `Abbaas r.a.a.) and the time as soon it is seen that

the sun has set.



- The interval between the end of suhoor (the pre-dawn meal) and the

start of the obligatory prayer is the interval sufficient to recite

fifty Aayaat, as indicated by the Prophet (s.a.w.) and related by

al-Bukhaaree and Muslim.



- Eating the pre-dawn meal (suhoor) contains many blessings and the

Prophet (s.a.w.) ordered us to do take it, forbade us from leaving it

and told us to take suhoor to make a distinction between our fast and

the fast of the People of the Book. In spite of this, Ibn Hajar reports

in Fathul-Baaree that there is Ijmaa` that it is mustahabb

(recomm-endation). Allah knows best.



- Falsehood, ignorant and indecent speech are to be avoided as they may

render one's fasting futile.



- A fasting person can begin fasting while in the state of Janaabah

(major state of impurity that requires bath due to a sexual

intercourse), as explained in Saheeh al-Bukhaaree and Muslim.



- Use of Siwaak (tooth-stick) is permitted. Likewise, washing the mouth

and nose is permitted, but it should not be done strongly.



- The Prophet forbade a youth to kiss while fasting, while he allowed an

old man since he is able to control himself.



- Giving blood and injections which do not provide nourishment does not

break the fast. Also, there is no harm in tasting food, provided it does

not reach the throat.



- Pouring cold water over one's head and taking a bath contain no harm

to a fasting person.



- It is Sunnah of the Prophet and the practice of his companions to

break the fast as soon as the Sun sets even if some bright redness

remains upon the horizon. Muslims are strongly encouraged to hasten

breaking the fast. The Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "The Deen will not cease

to be uppermost as long as the people hasten to break the fast, since

the Jews and the Christians delay it." [Abu Daawood, Ibn Hibbaan, Hasan]



- The Prophet (s.a.w.) used to break his fast before praying and he used

to break it with fresh dates, if not then with older dates. And if not

with dates, than with some mouthfuls of water.



- The supplication of the fasting person when he breaks his fast is not

rejected. The best du`aa' (supplication) is that reported from Allah's

Messenger, pbuh. He used to say when breaking the fast:

"Dhahaba-DH-DHama'u wabtallatil-`urooqu, wa thabatal ajru inshaa Allah."

(The thirst has gone, the veins are moistened and the reward is certain,

if Allah wills.) [Abu Daawood, al-Baihaqee, al-Haakim and others, Hasan]



- The Prophet said: "He who gives food for a fasting person to break his

fast, he will receive the same reward as him, except that nothing will

be reduced from the fasting persons reward." [Ahmad, at-Tirmidhee, Ibn

Maajah, Ibn Hibbaan, Saheeh]. Also, a fasting Muslim should not reject

invitation of another Muslim to break fast.



- Deliberate eating and drinking, making oneself vomit, menstruation,

after-birth bleeding, injection containing nourishment and sexual

intercourse all nullify the fast.



- As for Lailatul-Qadr, the Night of Decree, that is better than a

thousand months (see Soorah Qadr (97)), the Prophet (s.a.w.) told us:

"Seek it in the last ten, and if one of you is too weak or unable then

let him not allow that to make him miss the final seven." [al-Bukhaaree,

Muslim]. That which is the most specific states,

"seek it on the (twenty) ninth and the (twenty) seventh and the (twenty)

fifth." [al-Bukhaaree]



- The Prophet (s.a.w.) used to exert himself greatly during

Lailatul-Qadr. He would spend the nights in worship, detaching himself

from women and ordering his family with this. So every Muslim should be

eager to stand in prayer during Lailatul Qadr out of Iman and hoping for

the great reward.

The Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "Whoever stands (in prayer) in Lailatul Qadr

out of Iman and seeking reward then his previous sins are forgiven."

[al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]



- The supplication that the Messenger of Allah (s.a.w.) taught `Aa'isha,

radiyallaahu `anhaa, to say when seeking the Night of Decree is: "O

Allah you are the one who pardons greatly, and loves to pardon, so

pardon me." [at-Tirmidhee, Ibn Maajah, Saheeh]



- It is Sunnah to pray Taraweeh in congregation and the one who knew the

best the practice of the Prophet (s.a.w.) at night, `Aa'isha,

radiyallaahu `anhaa, said: "Allah's Messenger did not increase upon

eleven rak`ahs in Ramadhan, or outside it." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]



- All who are capable should take advantage of the month of Ramadhan and

perform I`tikaaf, i.e. fully attach oneself to worshipping in the

mosque. One should inquire how the Prophet (s.a.w.) performed

I`tikaaf.



- Zakaatul Fitr is prescribed by Allah as a purification for those who

fasted from loose and indecent talk, and to feed the poor Muslims as a

provision for `Eidul Fitr. One should inquire further about rulings

related to it, especially upon whom it is obligatory and what is its

quantity.



- The last but not the least, we should strive to constantly improve our

worship and obedience of Allah the Most High, including once the month

of Ramadhan is over, inshaa' Allah.



====================

By Br. Isa al-Bosnee

====================

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



I share your keen desire and progressive outlook regarding the way we ought

to live in our country. Where we differ is you seem to believe that there

is inherent tribalism lurking in our midst and that somehow there must be

constant government vigilance to ensure accomodation.My contention is we have

always gotten along as a multitribal community and we will always. Sure there

would sometimes be friction as individuals jockey for influence and resources

as happens within families. I believe playing up the possibility of a tribal

flareup is a desparate ploy those who think they should play by a different

set of rules. You further went on arguing that our country is better off with

President Jammeh for the list of things you credit him with which in

themselves are fine by me. What seemed quite stark to me was your continous

comparasion of President Jammeh to Jawara and Kukoi Sanyang infering that

the nation has embarked on a great path. I am baffled as to why you want the

republic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarily

because he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who provided

inept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreaked

havoc on the population on the other. The only thing those two are due from

us as a nation is a well deserved contempt.If President Jammeh is the

effective leader you make him to be then i believe the nation ought to judge

him on his record alone. Trying to compare his records to his predecesor is a

regression in my opinion.



You also characterised objection to the Presidents policies as negative

propaganda. I am assuming that you probably don't agree with some of what he

does as do a lot of us including those 46% who voted against him . Dissent is

what keeps the wheels of participatory democracy working. I am sure President

Jammeh has some pretty good ideas, i just happened to believe that veiwed in

it's totality the presidency is not job he is suited for at this time. I

realise you may disagree with this point of view i nonetheless hope you don't

construe it as propaganda.



Finally you touted the President's hawkish approach to foreign policy as the

right thing to do.You seemed thrilled my his apparent bravado in choosing who

our friends should be. We certainly have unlimited latitude in choosing who

we deal with but we cannot escape the fact that managing international

relationships takes a lot more than gusto. Relying on ego alone in forming

relationships with other nations will not serve our national interest.







HI ALL!



I would like to give two main comments on the issue of CIRCUMCISION with

regard to RELIGION. For the purpose of the theme CIRCUMCISION & RELIGION, I

choose not to separate the female and male practices when dealing with the

Gambian context or to be precise the practice in my own tribe. As far as I

know the practice of CIRCUMCISION (female and male) has never been imposed

on our people by any religion. The practice dates way back into the period

the jolas were pagans. To substantiate this even more is the fact those

jolas who still remain pagans are practicing CIRCUMCISION. CIRCUMCISION has

been adopted traditionally and not been imposed on us. Correct if am wrong.

I don't know so much of the historical context from other ethnic groups or

other African societies. Even if the practice was imposed on us it takes so

much to abolish it. Go tell any muslim or christian in Gambia to abolish

his/her religion because it has been imposed on us. Personally, I would

never like to witness that episode.



This brings me to my second point. CIRCUMCISION beeing an old tradition in

our societies should be treated delicately. Personally, my own daughter will

not go through it and it's my duty to orientate my mother why my daughter

won't go through it. The process of abolishing female CIRCUMCISION is a time

and resource demanding process. There are many matters that needs to be

addressed first before one can implement the real action. One needs to, for

instance, understand the real background of the practice from different

societies as Heidi highlights some examples from other parts of Africa. We

need to assess what it will take for these societies to abandon an old

traditional practice they even may not understand the reason why they do it.

One of the reasons advocates of abolishing FGM are using is the denial of

sexual desire. Are those who go through the practice really missing any of

these desires?.....the list goes on, on questions that should be addressed.

Then comes other stages like public education, convincing people why the

should abandon the practice, decision-making of when and how it can be

"imposed" .......etc. This kind of forum (gambia-l), the work of Women's

Bureau and etc. could be good starts in the process but believe me these are

not even half the step of the work to be done. Am not pessimist but trying

to see things in their real context.



Thanks for the attention.

Have a nice weekend!!

:)))))) Abdou Oujimai









Brothers & Sisters,



I want to thank Abdou Oujimai and KTouray for their well written

contributions. I agree more or less with both authors, but I have

problems ignoring the following statement from Touray:



> You further went on arguing that our country is better off with

> President Jammeh for the list of things you credit him with which in

> themselves are fine by me. What seemed quite stark to me was your continous

> comparasion of President Jammeh to Jawara and Kukoi Sanyang infering that

> the nation has embarked on a great path. I am baffled as to why you want the

> republic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarily

> because he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who provided

> inept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreaked

> havoc on the population on the other.



I think the Kukoi - Jammeh connection was used by Abdou to show that

they are both Jolas and that he don't necessarily support both for

the fact that they are jolas like him.

My main point is more of a general nature. I have problems figuring

out how one can make a thorough analysis about Gambian politics today

and at the same time ignore the PPP era. To understand a phenomenon,

better one has to look back into history. That will also strengthen possibilities

for the success of plans to be made for the future. Many have been

saying that the Jawara era is now history and that we

should forget it and go forward. Yes it is history, but, history is not to

be forgotten, because we should draw lessons from it. If Jammeh is

not compared to Jawara, who can we then compare him with in the

Gambian context? I know many things are not yet clear about Jammehs

source of funds for his projects and so on, but, looking at his

achievements in isolation, they commend recognition (especially the

anti corruption campaign). We can only make a real assessment

of the AFPRC's projects when the "secret files" about the projects

are open. Then we will know whether the scarce resources of The

Gambia were used wisely. I will not venture a speculation on why all

the physical projects were implemented.

I will stop here for now.

Continue to enjoy your weekend.

Shalom,

Famara.



Gambia-l,

Ousman Gajigo has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to

have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ousman, please

send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 15:12:32 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad"
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The debate over FMG

I have been watching the discussion about female circumcision with great interest and think there have been some very interesting contributions. My position is that I will not go through circumcison myself and will not let my daughter do it. I think the negative health effects of f.c. is a sufficient reason to advice against it. But the struggle against it is not mine (unless somebody will insist that my daughter should be circumcised). Too much involvement from "toubabs" seem to work contrary to our intentions.

The Gambian women closest to me are Mandinka and Fulas who are circumcised themselves, and some of them find it absolutely neccessary to circumcise their daughters. I don't think any "toubab" can convincethe Mandinka women I know in Bakau and whose ritual I haveparticipated in a couple of times (although I was not allowed tocross "the line" and watch the circumcison it self) to leave thepractice. Whether the reason is to train (w: yarr) the girls in moral =andrespect or because it is our tradition (w:suun ada la) , it isseen as neccessary. To be a proper Mandinka woman in that socialgroup, bee it that family, that Kafo (club), or that Kabilo("neighbourhood") it is required that you are not a "Sulima"(uncircumcised, ignorant person). The fact that there are other ways ofbecoming a respected and "trained" (yarru na, kullia ta) woman,like among the uncircumcised Wollofs or Toubabs, will not reallyaffect their opinion. These things are not argued over in such ways.To me f.c. is an extreemly complex matter. It is a lot of ideology,tradition and retorics involved. And those who seem to be mostinvolved in the debate are us who know least about it, namely femaletoubabs and male Gambians. I take the chance to send you a paper Iwrote at the end of 1993 and which was printed in a magazinepublished by Gambians in Sweden. After I wrote it I have doneanother fieldwork in Gambia and would probably written some of itdifferently today. But since Andrea asked for more information andothers also may be interested , I will include the whole paper.Heidi SkramstadA comment on female circumcision in the GambiaHeidi SkramstadGambia Newsletter 1-3 199=At a workshop organised in Bakau, Gambia, to celebrate the Day ofthe African Child in June 1993, Nana Grey-Johnson pointed out theneed to abrogate cultural practices such as female circumcision.He called upon political leaders to make use of their greatinfluence to sensitize various groups to the effects of harmfulcultural practices ( The Gambia News and Report Monthly, June1993). In his response to Grey-Johnson's challenge the Ministerof Health and Social Welfare, Landing Jallow Sonko, warnedparticipants of the "political dangers" he and his fellowpoliticians had to face when it came to sensitive topics such asfemale circumcision. He said that cultures were deeply rooted inpeople, and for politicians like himself to talk to theelectorate and ask them to stop such practices was inconceivablesince it would lead to the politicians' downfall. Sonkoconcluded that therefore he would avoid such actions.Mr. Sonko's statement was considered controversial and evokeddebate not because his standpoint was unusual, but because it wasexpressed by the Minister of Health. One would expect a Ministerof Health to work for the eradication of any social practice thatis harmful to people's health. Some argued that if he could notwork for the abolishment of female circumcision he should ratherresign from his office. Others were upset because somebody evenconsidered abolishing the practice.In the following weeks the debate continued in the local press.Some letters to the editor expressed strong dissatisfaction withMr. Sonko's statements primarily with focus on health aspects ofthe practice. Others argued over the neccessity of the practicefor religious reasons and what type of circumcision is prescribedby Islam. One of the male participants in the debate argued thatfemale circumcision would be a way to reduce the high number ofchildbirths by unmarried mothers. He also suggested that the"campaign is being imposed by western powers who areanti-Islamic". He assumed that the Gambian leaders would supportthe continuation of the practice were they not afraid of therepercussions of the donor community: "Our leaders are quiet overit because if they talk, the aid packages are going to be cutoff. To live on aid is not bad, but to be always asking for it isnot what our Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) encouraged" (DailyObserver, July 9th 1993).The debate proved to be not only about the relationship betweenfemale circumcision and religion, health, sexuality, fertilityand imperialism but also about who is going to decide over thedestiny of the practice in the future. This article tries toclarify often confused aspects of circumcision and indicate thedifficulties involved in adequate policy formulation.What is female circumcision?One major problem in debates about female circumcision is thatparticipants rarely clarify which type of female circumcisionthey are talking about and what specific cultural and socialmeanings are attached to that practice.The physical operationThe physical operation which is generally referred to as femalecircumcision or genital mutilation varies from removal of theskin of the clitoris to removal of most of the clitoris, thelabia minora and parts of the labia majora, letting parts of thelabia majora grow together, only keeping a small opening forurine and menstrual blood to pass. While the mild versions oftenare referred to as mild Suna, the latter version is calledinfibulation or pharaonic circumcision. The intermediate formslike removal of the whole clitoris is called Suna proper orclitoridectomy while removal of clitoris and the labia minora arereferred to as excision.A report made by Women's Bureau in the Gambia 1985, based oninterviews with 620 Gambian women from different ethnic groupsand all regions, showed that 79% of the interviewed women werecircumcised (Singateh 1985). According to statements by the womeninterviewed 13.6 per cent of the circumcised had gone throughmild Suna, 21.4 per cent had been through clitoridectomy and 44.3per were excised. 6.5 per cent of the circumcised women wereinfibulated. Mild Suna is mostly performed by Serahulis on babygirls, often before the naming ceremony. All the Serahulisinterviewed said they were circumcised (ibid.). The Mandinka andthe Fula women had mostly experienced excision or clitoridectomy.While all the Mandinkas were circumcised, also the ones livingin the urban area, 93.2 per cent of the Fulas were circumcised.Most of the uncircumcised Fula women belonged to the Nyalunkehsect of the Sintet area. Among Jolas 65.7 were circumcised(Ibid.).Wollof very rarely circumcise girls. Of the interviewed Wollofsonly 1.9 per cent were circumcised (Singateh 1985).Which type of operation performed is of course of importance whenone discusses health consequences. Some of the severe healthproblems experienced by infibulated women are well documentedfrom parts of Somalia and Sudan (Dirie 1985, El Dareer 1982). Itis likely that the most severe health problems are notexperienced by Serahuli women who has been through mild Sunna.As far as I know there is no medical research done in Gambia onthe relationship between various types of circumcision and typesof medical problems experienced. Access to such information wouldhave made it easier for both policy makers and the Gambian publicto make decisions appropriate to the Gambian situation. Arguingover the matter could thus be based on knowledge about thespecific Gambian conditions rather than some general and lessrelevant studies. When Mandinka women in Bakau argue that it iseasier to give birth if one is circumcised, it does not make muchsense to argue against it with medical findings from Sudan wherethe operation often is quite different.In order to minimize health problems following from femalecircumcision, one should also look into how the operation isperformed. For decades Gambian parents have had the opportunityto take their boys to hospital for circumcision, but femalecircumcision has never been performed there. The Ministry ofHealth and Social Welfare has successfully trained TraditionalBirth Attendants and training of female circumcisers should alsobe considered in order to reduce the health hazards resultingfrom the operation. The problems of training female circumcisersis of course that it may be interpreted as an acceptance of thepractice. I would rather argue that with acceptance of femalecircumcisers and communication with them it is possible to createhealth awareness that may contribute gradually to the eradicationof the practice.The cultural context of female circumcisionThe cultural signification of the operation varies a lot betweenand even within ethnic groups. There are differences in age atcircumcision, whether it is performed on individuals or groups ofgirls, various degrees of public celebration, differences in thecomponent of cultural training involved etc.While some ethnic categories like the Gambian Searhulis orEthiopian Amharas circumcise baby girls, the Masai of Kenya doand the Mehru of Tanzania used to circumcise almost grown upgirls (Singateh 1985, Hosken 1982, Talle 1988, Nypan 1991).According to Talle the infibulation of a Somali girl is done toprotect her virginity, while excision of a Masai girl signifiesopening her up for her husband just before marriage (at a timewhen she already has sexual experience). According to Nypan theMehru girls in Tanzania used to be circumcised as part of themarriage ritual. During the circumcision the husband was presentand held her arms or shoulders.It also varies whether the ceremony is performed on girls one ata time or on a group of girls. While East African ethnic groupslike Masai, Somali, Amhara, Mehru and others mostly perform theoperation on single girls one at a time, West African ethnicgroups like Mandinka, Kpelle (Bledsoe 1980) and Bambara (Bakke1993) among others perform it on groups of girls, often followedby a period of seclusion and training.Circumcision may be followed by a small celebration within thegirls immediate family or be a large public celebration withhundreds of participants.As the variation in the cultural practices and the meaningassociated with female circumcision varies so much one should bevery particular about which ethnic group and what type ofoperation one is talking about.The cultural meanings of female circumcision in the Gambiancontext.My knowledge about circumcision among Serahuli and Jola is ratherlimited and what follows is probably only valid for Mandinka andFula which make up a little more than half of the Gambianpopulation.There is no unified single cultural understanding all Fula andMandinkas would agree upon. The most frequent explanation givenis that it is a cultural tradition. A common expression is "wefound our grandparents doing it, that's why we also are doingit." One well educated Fula woman in Bakau said it would havebeen an insult to her grandmother if she did not circumcise herdaughter. If she stopped the practice it would be lack of respectfor her elders and respect for elders is one of the basiccultural values in the Gambian society.Mandinka and Fula girls are mostly taken to circumcision ingroups when they are between four and ten years old. Theyfrequently spend from two to six weeks in seclusion after theoperation is performed. During this period the girls are trained.The most important part of the training is to learn how torespect elders and how to deal with people of differentcategories. The girls are also taught songs and dances. Learningpractical skills is still part of the training, although it usedto be more comprehensive before and still is in the rural areas.The cultural training during the seclusion period is consideredas very important. Some Mandinka women I interviewed in Bakaubelieved that the Wollof girls could learn similar things fromtheir mothers but others said there were certain things theywould never know of since they were not circumcised.Some of the girls are so young when they are circumcised thatthey hardly remember anything of what they are taught. It islikely that production and reproduction of cultural values duringthe circumcision ritual is mainly taking place among grown upwomen, both the women arranging the ritual, the elders lookingafter the girls during the seclusion period and the young girlsassisting and taking care of them. The gatherings of people thewhole night before the girls are circumcised (women only) and onthe day when the girls come out of seclusion are of great socialimportance as they strengthen ties between relatives, friends andneighbours.Although most people agree that the excess spending of moneyduring ceremonies is undesirable, it is difficult to avoid sincegenerosity and spending on such occasions is a way to achieveprestige. During quarrels Mandinka women insult those who did notarrange a proper party on such occasions.Mandinka women in Bakau with little or no education and belongingto low income groups, are insulted if they don't take theirdaughters to circumcision and they fear that the girl may notbecome married. The girls themselves risk being teased andinsulted by their agemates.There is also a belief among many Mandinkas in Bakau that theclitoris of uncircumcised women will grow and make sexualintercourse and childbirth difficult. Childbirth is thus supposedto be easier if the woman is circumcised.It may be argued that the social value of female circumcisions isso high within certain social groups in the Gambia that oneshould not expect individual women or families to bear the socialcosts of being the first within their social environment to avoidit.Gambians do not agree upon whether female circumcision isprescribed by the muslim religion. It is argued that it isrequired by the Prophet that one should "take little" - which isinterpreted as the mild Suna version. Others argue there is noevidence that the statement by the Prophet refers to femalecircumcision. Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Irando not practice female circumcision. In Gambia most of theuncircumcised Wollof women are muslims and the fact that they arenot circumcised does not seem to make them considered as inferiormuslims within their local community.The relationship between sexual pleasure and female circumcisionis always brought into the debate by a western audience, not sooften in a Gambian context. The Mandinka women in Bakau do notseem to be very concerned about the relationship between sexualpleasure and circumcision. Circumcision seems to be aboutsomething else. According to a widespread view among Europeansfemale circumcision is done in order to reduce the sexualpleasure of women and thus making it easier for them to controlthemselves. The need to control female sexuality is seen as anexpression of female subordination.There are several problems in applying such a "logic" in aGambian context. The first problem is the relationship betweenfemale circumcision and sexual pleasure. There is littleevidence that Gambian women circumcise girls in order to reducetheir sexual pleasure. Although reduction of sexual pleasuremight have been a motive at the time when the practice wasintroduced, it is difficult to trace such linkages in thereasoning of the women performing it today. I am aware thatseveral secrets are hidden for me as an European anduncircumcised woman, but all the Gambians I have heard argue thatsuch a linkage exists are men or uncircumcised women who are alsodeprived of those secrets or they are well educated women whohave got their ideas from the same "Western discourse" as I have.If one looks at the biological bases of sexual pleasure, it isobvious that circumcision, and especially infibulation is likelyto reduce the pleasure and even create pain during sexualintercourse. During the interviews made by Women's Bureau 28.8per cent of the circumcised women reported problems related tothe operation. Almost half of those experienced pricking underthe skin at the clitoral zone. The other problems were grouped ascracks, infection and psychological problems. 35.3 per cent ofthe women had not had any problems while 35.9 per cent did notrespond to the question.Sexuality is culturally constructed and not a pure biologicalphenomenon. Ways people experience and conceptualize theirsexuality varies between cultures and also between differentsocio-economic groups within one culture. It is thus difficult ormeaningless to try to compare degrees of sexual pleasure. Thereare several other factors than female circumcision that mightaffect the sexual pleasure like type of relationship betweenpartners, affection, feeling of security, excitement, tiredness,stress etc. and there is thus little reason to believe that thesexual pleasure of circumcised women are inferior to the pleasurefelt by other women.Another problem in the Western line of reasoning is the assumedconnection between sexual pleasure and control of femalesexuality. There is no evidence that women who engage in what maybe defined as uncontrolled sexuality like premarital,extramarital or promiscuous sexual activities are those who feelmost sexual pleasure. There are several other reasons to engagein such sexual relations like love, need for money or emotionalsupport, social pressure etc.Finally there is a problem in seeing female circumcision as anexpression of female subordination wherever it occurs. As I haveshown above female circumcision is not "one practice" meaning thesame thing in all societies. To judge whether it is part offemale subordination or not one needs not only to look at itsspecific meaning in the society, but also know a lot about genderrelations and other types of power relations within that society.The future of female circumcision in the Gambia.Presently there are several individuals and organisations workingfor eradication of female circumcision in Gambia. Among those arethe national committee for eradication of traditional practicesaffecting women and children and Women's Bureau. Workshops andseminars are arranged to create awareness on harmful effects ofthe practice.Some would argue that an efficient way to abolish femalecircumcision in the Gambia would be to pass a law against it.Experiences from other countries like Sudan and Kenya shows thatone should think twice about the possible outcome of such attemptto abolish the practice.According to Boddy the news that pharaoic circumcision would soonbe forbidden in Sudan 1945, resulted in lots of parents rushingto have their daughters infibulated. According to a Britishobserver it resulted in a orgy of bloodletting. When a caseagainst two women was remanded on trial in 1946 it sparked offviolent demonstrations supported by nationalist aspirations ofthe Muslim Brothers. The colonial officers were scared and fewmore cases were brought (Boddy 1991). Boddy argues that sincethe operation and Sudanese womanhood generally are importantsymbols of Northern Sudanese identity it is worth contemplationwhether direct outside interference is likely to help eradicatethe practice or prolong it (ibid.) A similar struggle aboutfemale circumcision in Kenya took place in the nineteen twentiesand thirties when missionaries and colonial officers wanted tostop the practice. Female circumcision was declared as apolitical matter by the Kikuyu Central Association in 1929 andused as a symbol in ethnic and nationalist struggle (Nilsson1979).In the above mentioned "Letter to the Editor" in Daily Observeron 9th of July this year, it is argued that eradication of femalecircumcision is advocated by anti- islamic forces and thesilence of Gambian leaders on the matter is linked to theirdependency on foreign aid.To me it is obvious that decisions about female circumcision inthe Gambia should be made by Gambians. It is also obvious thatthe Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has a responsibility tolook at the health consequences of the practice. If there aredisagreements about the actual health effects of femalecircumcision in the Gambia some research should be done in orderassess those effects. One approach could be to let Gambiangynaecologists, midwives and nurses interview childbearing womenabout their experiences with female circumcision when they comefor ante natal care or after delivery. The findings could form abase for policy formulation.The question about female circumcision is a question about thehealth and wellbeing of the majority of Gambian girls and womenand should thus not be traded for a seat in the parliament.ReferencesDaily Observer 23.06, 09.07,14.07, 21.07. 93The Gambia News and Report Monthly June 1993Bakke, S: 1993 N=86r m=86nen g=86r i m=9Brkret, f=9Bder kvinnene. Einanalyse av f=9Bdselens organisasjon og ideologi hosBambaraar i Mali Hovudfagsoppg=86ve i Sosialantropologi,Universitetet i BergenBledsoe,H: 1980 Women and Marriage in Kpelle Society Stanford:Stanford University PressBoddy, J: 1991 Body Politics: Continuing the AnticircumcisionCrusade Medical Anthropology Quarterly 5 1Dirie, M.A.: 1985 Female circumcision in Somalia Medical andSocial Implications SOMAC/SAREC Report Mogadishu:SOMACel Dareer, A: 1982 Woman, Why do you weep ? Circumcision andits consequences London: Zed PressHosken, F.P.: 1979 The Hosken Report Genital and SexualMutilation of Females Lexington: Women's InternationalNetwork NewsNilsson, B.: 1979 Kvinnlig kyskhet, mannlig makt Om kvinnligk=9Bnsstymping i Afrika 3 -betygsuppsats isocialantropologi Socialantropologiska institutionenvid Uppsala UniversitetNypan, A: 1991 Revival of Female Circumcision: A Case ofNeo-Traditionalsim in: St=9Ble, K.A & Vaa, M: Gender andChange in Developing CountriesSingateh,S.K: 1985 Female Circumcision The Gambian ExperienceA Study on the Social Economic and Health ImplicationsBanjul: The Gambia Women's BureauTalle, A: 1988 Women at Loss: Changes in Maasai Pastoralismand their effects on gender relations University ofStocholmTalle, A: 1988 Transforming women into "pure" agnates: Aspectsof female infibulation in Somalia (conference paper)------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 15:55:27 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Membership listMessage-ID: <19970110145412.AAA16010@LOCALNAME>Hi folks,Here is the membership-list of the Gambia-l.Remember, if your name appears here and you would not like it to, youhave the option of having it hidden in future distributions.Please send in you introduction if you have not yet done so.*** gambia-l@u.washington.edu : GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and RelatedIssues Mailing List *** *** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996--- The current list settings are as follows:PRIVATE: subscriptions controlled by gambia-l@u.washington.ed sarian@osmosys.incog.com sarian@ns momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK . USER NAMEREQUIRED TO SUBSCRIBE: yes. SUBSCRIPTION CONFIRMATION: not required.UNSUBSCRIPTION CONFIRMATION: not required. ALTERNATE ADDRESS COMMANDS:not allowed. SEND: open to subscribers and owners only. VISIBLE: thelist shows up in listings. PUBLISHED: the list is visible worldwide.ARCHIVE: digests are archived in the gambia-l archive.File spec is gambia-l.log%y%m%wSTATS: open to owners only.REVIEW: open to owners only.ARCHIVES: available to subscribers and owners only.UNMODERATED: postings not controlled.DIGEST: digests distributed weekly at 00:01 on SundaysMESSAGE-LIMIT: max number of daily postings is 200.FORWARD-REJECTS: no; all listproc-generated errors sent to sender.REPLY-TO-LIST AUTO-DELETE-SUBSCRIBERS: no. KEEP-RESENT-LINES: yes;Resent- header lines preserved. SET-DISABLE: disabled SET options fornon-owners are: conceal yes DELIVERY-ERRORS: non-delivery reports aresent to tloum@u.washington.edu REFLECTOR: no; To: and Cc: header linesconverted to X-To: and X-Cc:. OWNERS: tloum@u.washington.edu --- Here is the current list of non-concealed subscribers: Mkcorra@vm.sc.edu. Mamadi Corra umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA Alieu B. Jawara vbu053@freenet.mb.ca Yvan Russell badjiek@unixg.ubc.ca Karafa Badjie saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca Madiba Saidy nfaal@is2.dal.ca Nkoyo Faal marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA Alhagi Marong mloum@chat.carleton.ca Modu Loum bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Bocar Njie kolls567@qatar.net.qa Bassirou Drammeh p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de Cherno Jaye garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Alpha Robinson m_utbult@algonet.se Mats Utbult nyada@geisnet.gn.apc.org Nyada Baldeh blyons@aed.aed.org Bayard Lyons dott@aed.org Dana Ott TSALLAH@worldbank.org Tijan Sallah mmjeng@image.dk Matar M. Jeng momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Momodou Camara gdiallo@dk-online.dk Garba Diallo asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk Asbjcrn Nordam jj.17@aof-kbh.dk Jainum Jatta 0702fk@jtp.brock.dk Fatou khan mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk Matarr Jeng momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK Momodou Camara l.sabally@ic.ac.uk LAMIN SABALLY J.Gaye@Bradford.ac.uk Jawara Gaye P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk P. L. Beyai D.N.Williams@gcal.ac.uk Dede Williams P.L.Beyai@ncl.ac.uk Pa Lamin Beyai O.Diarra@E-Eng.hull.ac.uk Omady Diarra Y.Touray@e-eng.hull.ac.uk Yusupha Touray hfn194@soton.ac.uk Ya Harr Njie mn015@students.stir.ac.uk Pa Modou Njie cen6mtw@ECU-01.NOVELL.LEEDS.AC.UK Mam Tut Wadda b.s.saho@sussex.ac.uk Bala Saho roberts@ollnen.itsnet.co.uk Oliver Roberts wadda@ihe.nl Amadou Wadda foxwell@globalxs.nl Chris Foxwell ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com Peter daCosta lamine@harare.iafrica.com Lamine Ndiaye ydarboe@sisna.com Yahya B Darboe klumpp@kar.dec.com Anrea Klumpp masada@yesic.com Lamin Camara CEESAY_SOFFIE@EMS.PRC.COM Soffie B Ceesay 106420.630@compuserve.com Christopher Foxwell 73244.2701@CompuServe.COM Dr Shehu Kamara 101573.1703@compuserve.com SANKUNG SAWO 100731.2004@CompuServe.com Lamin Jagne 106170.3155@CompuServe.COM Lamin Demba 101377.1007@Compuserve.com Maja Sonko 76453.1037@compuserve.com Sean Oleary 75523.3247@compuserve.com Muhammed B Jawara francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com Francis Njie francis_njie@swissbank.com Francis Njie TSaidy1050@aol.com Tombong Saidy ALIAS431@aol.com Muhammed Ceesay FATIS76@aol.com FATOU DIBBA MANSALA@aol.com Modou Kolley MJagana@aol.com Momodou Jagana Mjawara@aol.com Musa Jawara YAHYAD@aol.com Yahya Darboe Linguere@aol.com Leo Ndow HMBYE@aol.com Habib Mbye LABojang@aol.com L.A. Bojang YamaYandeh@aol.com Mr and Mrs SeedyCeesay liedrammeh@aol.com Lie Drammeh ABALM@aol.com Aba Sanneh KTouray@aol.com Karamba Touray dceesay@aol.com Dawada Ceesay beesey@aol.com Baboucarr Sey mamarie@ix.netcom.com Jean Roberts MALAMIN@IX.NETCOM.COM Lamin Ceesay emdennis@ix.netcom.com Emery Dennis Laye_gmb@msn.com Abdoulie Manjang Bngum@MSN.Com Baba Ngum al@orgear.com Alagie Mballow gamembdc@primanet.com Julianna Baldeh msarr@sprynet.com Ya Soffie/Mbaye Sarr GTZW80A@prodigy.com Hugh Clifton tgrotnes@online.no Torstein Grotnes FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no Famara A Sanyang HEIDIS@amadeus.cmi.no Heidi Skramstad momodou.jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no Momodou Jobarteh ecaraban@sn.no Jean Philippe Badiane ba-musa.ceesay@oslo.norad.telemax.no Ba Musa Ceesay binta@iuj.ac.jp Lamin Drammeh Postmaster@citymail.lacc.cc.ca.us Musa Sohna ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us Amadou JannehLamin Camara mafy@avana.net ManlafyJarjue Malang.maane@sid.net Malang Maane latir@earthlink.net Latir Downes-Thomas ejndow@wico.net Emmanuel Ndow vanjakim@comet.net Nathan Van Hooser et121179@student.uq.edu.au Mustapha Jallow sang_candebak_s.mendy@berea.edu Sang Mendy Ademba@Gardner-Webb.edu Alasana Demba BJABANG@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Basaikou Jabang OCORR@GARDNER-WEBB.EDU Ousman Corr FPhall1@gl.umbc.edu Fatima Phall Bitt9682@udc.edu James Bittaye MBMARONG@STUDENTS.WISC.EDU MARONG MOSTAFA B. ojah@students.wisc.edu Omar Jah ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Ndey Drammeh isatou@glue.umd.edu Isata Secka Tijan@wam.umd.edu Ahmed Tijan Deen salieu@wam.umd.edu Charles Njie aceesay@wam.umd.edu Alieu Ceesay nyang@cldc.howard.edu Sulayman Nyang mcham@cldc.howard.edu Mbye Cham Touray@cldc.howard.edu Madi Touray GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU Raye Sosseh gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu Aaron Kofi Aboagye alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Andy Lyons wcroberts@osprey.smcm.edu BILL ROBERTS Kceesay@utmem1.utmem.edu Dr. Karamba Ceesay gndow@spelman.edu LatJor Ndow proctord@u.washington.edu Debbie Proctor tloum@u.washington.edu Anthony W Loum yher@u.washington.edu Ylva Hernlund modu@u.washington.edu Modou Mbowe faaln@gusun.acc.georgetown.edu N'Koyo Faal amiejoof@midway.uchicago.edu Amie Joof fceesay@brynmawr.edu Fanta Ceesay jshaddy@rs01.kings.edu Haddy Janneh ndarboe@olemiss.edu Numukunda Darboe mceesay@olemiss.edu Musa Ceesay mjallow@st6000.sct.edu Moee Jallow mjallow@sct.edu Moe Jallow mdarboe@SCVAX2.WVNET.EDU Dr Momodou N. Darboe Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu Mariama Darbo JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Musa Jawara yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu YAYA JALLOW secka@cse.bridgeport.edu Anna Secka ceesayk@acs.bu.edu Kemo Ceesay YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Yaikah Marie Jeng 964njie@alpha.nlu.edu Omar Njie njie.1@osu.edu N'Deye Marie N'Jie msjaiteh@mtu.edu Malanding Jaiteh njie@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Binta Njie jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Jattu Kah Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu Adama Kah BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU Buba Bojang dott@usaid.gov Dana Ott 9210077@talabah.iiu.my SENESSIE (SANUSI)TURAY omar3@afrodite.hibu.no Omar Gaye 3da Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no Abdou Gibba LEY5MC1@lzn1.lass.nottingham.ac.uk Momodou Ceesay njie.1@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu Ndey Marie Njie KBadjie338@aol.com kawsu badjie Totalnumber of subscribers: 151 (151 shown here)Here are the number of messages per non-concealed subscriber: umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 10 saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca 40 kolls567@qatar.net.qa 84 mmjeng@image.dk 28 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk 67 momodou@INFORM-BBS.DK 81 klumpp@kar.dec.com 11 francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 12 TSaidy1050@aol.com 72 YAHYAD@aol.com 12 ABALM@aol.com 12 FAMARAAS@amadeus.cmi.no 62 binta@iuj.ac.jp 86 ajanneh@pstcc.cc.tn.us 175 mafy@avana.net 12 MBMARONG@STUDENTS.WISC.EDU 38 nyang@cldc.howard.edu 21 tloum@u.washington.edu 210 yher@u.washington.edu 22 ndarboe@olemiss.edu 26 mjallow@st6000.sct.edu 42 Mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu 13 JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 24 yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu 33 YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 11 msjaiteh@mtu.edu 91 Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu 12 BBOJANG@MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU 10Total number of postings since Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996 : 2423------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 10:21:38 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2d61844.013@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU famara,i think that i may not have articulated my response very well. i wasreferring more to women who are out in the provinces. these areprobably the ones who need to be out in the forefront voicing theirfeelings about this practice. don't get me wrong. i know that fgm isdone all over the gambia but i am somehow convinced that it is donemore so out there (the provinces) and one has to realize that theseare women/girls that really don't question it. they will do whateveris required of them as long as it is tradition.yaikah------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:48:18 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Replying to mailsMessage-ID: < 32D664C2.2F35@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFamara and Yaikah,dear list-members,I must apologize for answering to Yaikah's comments yesterday, whichwere addressed to Famara.I would like, however, propose that mails to the list are considered tobe public and may be answered by any listmember and that private mailsshould be sent to private e-mail addresses.Is this okay for you?All the bestAndrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:37:06 +0100From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= < asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE: Membership listMessage-ID: DKDIFS02-970110153706Z-8@dkdifs02.dif.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFriends, thank you very much for entering me to this world wide gambiannetwork. My name is Asbj=F8rn Nordam, 49 years old, male, single, =employedby The Danish Olympic and Sports Confederation, as a consultant for thegrass root sport in local clubs. I live in a small town -Skive, app.30.000 inhabitants in the north-west part of Jutland, some 275 KM fromCopenhagen. I=B4m one of the "mainly blue-collar, lower middle-classEuropeans tourists", that come to your beaches once in a while. I seemyself over the years as a more qualified "tourist", due to many of you,who has been =B4fighting=B4 with all my stupid questions, comments and =eagerto come to know more about you, your families, living conditions,politics, tribal, religious questions, etc. But most of all I come tolearn many of you as my best friends, such as Mr. Momodou Camara, Mr.George Njanko Joof, Mr. Momodou S. Sidibeh, Mr. Sidi and Mr. SarjoManneh, Mr. Sawalo Jack (The Gambia College) and many many others. Youwill have to excuse both my bad english (some of you do often correct myspelling and bad grammar) and my lack of practicing this computor-world.It=B4s here on my job I have got the oppertunity to join this network, =butwe have just started, and I have no cources, nor experiences. It hasbeen interesting to read all the information given the last 5 days,but you must wait patiently for my answers og debate-comments. I havesome. Asbj=F8rn Nordam>---------->From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk [SMTP: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk >Sent: 10. January 1997 16.55>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List>Subject: Membership list>Hi folks,>Here is the membership-list of the Gambia-l.>Remember, if your name appears here and you would not like it to, you>have the option of having it hidden in future distributions.>Please send in you introduction if you have not yet done so.=20>*** gambia-l@u.washington.edu : GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related>Issues Mailing List *** *** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996>--- The current list settings are as follows:>13:12:35 1996 : 2423------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 10:35:39 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: TUG OF WAR................. -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2d61ba1.020@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU saffie,i must commend you on being so eloquent. changing attitudes andmindsets is the key, really and education would do some good.however, i think it is going to be a great challenge since it is sodeep-rooted in tradition. it wouldn't hurt to try though.yaikah------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:47:34 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Replying to mailsMessage-ID: < 1F93FA13653@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAndrea,As far as am concern, you don't need to apologise. I totally agreewith you on your reasoning about mails send to Gambia-l.I would like to thank you, Heidi and others for eloquently sayingsome of the things I had in mind. Continue the good work.Shalom,Famara.> Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:48:18 +0100> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Replying to mails> Famara and Yaikah,> dear list-members,> I must apologize for answering to Yaikah's comments yesterday, which> were addressed to Famara.> I would like, however, propose that mails to the list are considered to> be public and may be answered by any listmember and that private mails> should be sent to private e-mail addresses.> Is this okay for you?> All the best> Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 97 10:54:33 ESTFrom: momodou loum < mloum@chat.carleton.ca To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The debate over FMGMessage-ID: < 199701101554.KAA13897@wabakimi.carleton.ca My name is Momodou Loum. I heard about Gambia-L from Raye Sosseh. I askedhim to add me on the list.Since September of 1992, I have been pursuing my studies at theUniversity of Carleton in Canada. In June of 1996, I was awarded a B.A.Degree in Law. I have applied to the Norman Patterson School ofInternational Affairs ( Carleton), to do graduate work. If I get acceptedI should resume my studies in September of this Year.My academic interests would be oriented towards the role African haveplayed in the resolution of conflicts in the international political stage.My research would involve an examination of African participation ininternational organizations, particularly in areas of conflict mediation,and resolution.Its a pleasure to be a member and I wish you all the best.regards,loum------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 11:03:30 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TUG OF WAR................. -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199701101603.LAA02297@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu > From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jan 10 10:47:40 1997> Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 10:35:39 -0500> From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: TUG OF WAR................. -Reply> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> saffie,> i must commend you on being so eloquent. changing attitudes and> mindsets is the key, really and education would do some good.> however, i think it is going to be a great challenge since it is so> deep-rooted in tradition. it wouldn't hurt to try though.> yaikah------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 08:29:03 -0800 (PST)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: TUG OF WAR.................Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.970110082749.33336F-100000@dante14.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISoffie,Thank you for sharing this very touching account! YlvaOn Thu, 9 Jan 1997 msarr@sprynet.com wrote:> HELLO ALL -> Whether the practice of female circumcision was imposed on the African people,> as were christianity and Islam, should be a non-issue. The fact is that the> practice is engaged in. This issue must then be resolved within the context of> the African revolution - sisters and brothers rising up to address and redress> the situation. But first, we need to understand the reason(s) behind the> practice of this dying African tradition and whether it is necessary in this day> and age.> Growing up in Banjul, I witnessed, first hand, the fate of young women who were> unfortunate enough to be pregnant at an early age - they got kicked out of> school, were ostracized by their parents, and considered easy conquests by some> lecherous guys. These women's prospects of a prosperous future were not to be> realized. So, when my cousins, whose father's people subscribed to the practice> of female circumcision, were being taken for this rite of passage, I ran to my> mom for permission to go with them. After all, would I not be saved from> promiscuity and utltimately, unwanted pregnancies? Also, it was a badge of> chastity - I would be pure, untouched, a virgin - all the things that would make> me the most ideal candidate for someone's wife (actually a prize). I have to> say that the backhand slap my mom delivered to my face saved me from the> unnecessary pain during childbirth the procedure would have brought. I looked at> her scared and stupified. Here I was, thinking that after the procedure, I was> guaranteed a 'good husband' because I would be saved from all the negatives. My> mom did not talk to me about other options and I think this is crucial in trying> to raise the consciousness of our children. I know that both my mom and my> aunt's husband had the best of intentions for their children. However, I can> safely say that their intentions were centered around their children being> "pure" for a prospective husband (he, by the way is not measured by the same> yardstick).> The challenge for us is to change attitudes and mindsets. The African social> ethos has been that the man leads, has final say-so on matters even if wrong> (witness the interpretation of Quranic teachings that man is woman's conduit to> God and heaven, among other things). Our societies have long been stultified by> masculinist notions of what a woman should be and look like and all progressives> should challenge and resist these notions. This practice has killed our> sisters, nieces, cousins, aunts. It is a tradition we can do away with.> Thank you for your indulgence.> V/R> Soffie Ceesay> "Our bodies and minds are inseperable in life, and when we allow our bodies to> be treated as objects, our minds are in mortal danger."------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 97 11:15 GMT+0200From: Amadou Lamine Ndiaye < lamine@harare.iafrica.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.comSubject: Re: New MemberMessage-ID: < m0vid3J-0012aYC@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Folks, I am a Senegalese living in Harare, Zimbabwe. I work for InterPress Service an international news agency. I am the regional technicaldirector. I am interested on discussions related to West Africa, speciallyGambia and Senegal. I look forward to fruitful discussions.ciaolamine------AMADOU LAMINE NDIAYERegional Technical Director, Inter Press ServiceP.O.Box 6050Tel:bus (263-4)790104 - 790105Home (263-4)790387Fax: (263-4)728415E-mail: lamine@harare.iafrica.com or ipsaln@gn.apc.org ------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 09:42:32 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American LawMessage-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.970110094056.4400E-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBass, I spoke incorrectly blaming it on the arabs, however in all mystudies of Islam, I knew it was not a practice of the religion. thanks------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 14:29:55 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fasting Ramadan,Its Virtues & RulingsMessage-ID: < 9701102229.AA34512@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textFolks,Here are some Ramadan reminders. May Allah make us among those toachieve salvation.Madiba.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++As-salaamu-alaikum wa rahmatullah wa barakatuhu!##### ## # # ## ##### ## # ## # # # ## ## # # # # # # ## ## # # # # ## # # # # # # # # # ###### ###### # # ###### # # ###### # # ## # # # # # # # # # # # # ### # # # # # # # ##### # # # ## # ## ##### ###### ###### # ## # # # # # # # ## ###### # # # # ##### ##### # ## ## # ###### ##### # # # ## # # # # # # # # ## # # # # # ###### ###### # #May Allah guide us to make the best use of this Ramadan and makethis blessed month a means to get closer to Him, to seek His Forgivenessand to emerge as better Muslims at the end of it.FASTING RAMADAN, ITS VIRTUES & RULINGS=======================================Abu Umaamah r.a.a. said: "I said: `O Messenger of Allah, tell me of anaction by which I may enter Paradise'. He said: `Take to Fasting, thereis nothing like it.' " [An-Nasaa'ee, Ibn Hibbaan, Al-Haakim, Saheeh]In this hadeeth, the Prophet (s.a.w.) singled out fasting when askedabout a deed that leads its doer to the best of rewards, Paradise. Thisfact alone is sufficient for us to understand the greatness of fasting.Mere knowledge of the importance and superiority of fasting, however, isnot enough for a Muslim to attain Allah's pleasure and then, in shaa'Allah, His great reward.Indeed, the Prophet (s.a.w.) has said: "Perhaps a person fasting willreceive nothing from his fasting except hunger and thirst." [Ibn Maajah,Ad-Daarimee, Ahmad, al-Baihaqee, Saheeh] This hadeeth should raise ourconcern about fasting and increase our desire to perform this act ofworship with the best intention and in accordance with the Sunnah of theProphet (s.a.w.).The first step for a Muslim to realise is the fact that fasting themonth of Ramadhan is obligatory and that Allah has prescribed it for usin His Book: "Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed forthose before you, that you may attain taqwaa." [2:183]Thus Allah Ta`aalaa teaches us that Fasting is an obligation and a meansto attain taqwaa, that which increases believers in their ranks withAllah swt: "The most honoured by Allah amongst you are those best intaqwaa." [49:13]Furthermore, we should realise the words of the Prophet (s.a.w.) inwhich he tells us that Allah the Exalted said: "The most beloved deedswith which my slave comes closer to Me are the obligatory deeds."[Saheeh al-Jami']Virtues of Fasting as menti-oned in the Qur'an and Sunnah=========================================================- The reward for fasting is immense, as mentioned in the followingHadeeth: "Every action of the son of Adam is given manifold reward, eachgood deed receiving then times its like, up to seven hundred times.Allah the Most High said, 'Except for fasting, for it is for Me and Iwill give recompense for it, he leaves off his desires and his food forMe.' for the fasting person there are two times of joy; a time when hebreaks his fast and a time of joy when he meets his Lord, and the smellcoming from the mouth of the fasting person is better with Allah thanthe smell of musk." [al-Bukhaaree]Also, Sahl ibn Sa`d said that the Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "Indeed thereis a gate of Paradise called ar-Rayyaan. On the day of Resurrectionthose who fast will enter through it; no one enters it except forthem, and when they have entered, it is closed so that no one enters it,so when the last of them enters it, it is closed, and whoever enters itdrinks, and whoever drinks never becomes thirsty." [Ibn Khuzaimah,Saheeh].- Fasting is a shield against the Fire: "Fasting is a shield with whicha servant protects himself from the Fire." [Ahmad, Saheeh]- On the Day of Judgement, "Fasting will say: O My Lord I prevented himfrom food an desires so accept my intercession for him." [Ahmad,al-Haakim and Abu Nu'aim, Hasan]- Fasting is a means for one's sins to be forgiven. The Prophet (s.a.w.)said: "He who fasts Ramadhan, due to Iman and hoping for reward (fromAllah) then his past sins are forgiven." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]- The supplication of the fasting person is answered: "There are in themonth of Ramadhan in every day and night those to whom Allah grantsfreedom from the Fire, and there is for every Muslim an supplicationwhich he can make and will be granted." [al-Bazzaar, Ahmad, Saheeh]- Fasting is an expiation for various sins, as mentioned in the Qur'aan,in verses: 2:196, 4:92, 5:89, 5:95 and 58:3-4.- The fasting person will be among the true followers of the prophetsand the martyrs: `Amr ibn Murrah al-Juhaanee r.a.a. said: "A man came tothe Prophet (s.a.w.) and said: `O Messenger of Allah, what if Itestify that none has the right to worshipped but Allah and that you arethe Messenger of Allah, and I observe the five daily prayers, and I paythe zakaah, and I fast and stand in prayer in Ramadhan, thenamongst whom shall I be?' He said: `Amongst the true followers of theprophets and the martyrs.' " [Ibn Hibbaan, Saheeh]- Fasting is a shield against one's base desires, as the Prophet(s.a.w.) told the youth: "O youths, whoever amongst you is able to marrythen let him do so, since it restrains the eyes and protects the privateparts, and he who is unable, then let him fast because it is a shieldfor him." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]Once we realise the greatness of fasting and what achievement it leadsto, we must put all our efforts in performing fasting in the best mannerpossible. And since fasting is worship, it must be done solely forAllah's sake, and no intention is accepted, other than pleasing Allahand seeking His Face with all one's sincerity. Without a correctintention, no deed is of any value in the Hereafter. We Muslims mustconstantly verify our intentions and consider why we perform fasting. Dowe do so merely because it is the practice of our parents and friends,or do we do so because it is part of our tradition, or perhaps becausewe simply want to conform to our environment in order to avoid anyproblems? A Muslim who realises that only that which is with Allahremains, and that He (Swt) is the only One who grants and withholds,would not be of those to which the Prophet (s.a.w.) alluded in theHadeeth: "On the Day of Judgement, a caller will cry out, 'Whoeverperformed a deed for someone other than Allah may seek his reward fromthat for which he performed the deed' " [Saheeh al-Jami].Certain Aspects and Rulings related to fasting - For the obligatoryfast in the month of Ramadhan, it is incumbent on everyone to haveintention before the appearance of Fajr.- Fast is performed between the time of True Fajr (that which makes foodforbidden for the fasting person, and makes Fajr prayer lawful, asexplained by Ibn `Abbaas r.a.a.) and the time as soon it is seen thatthe sun has set.- The interval between the end of suhoor (the pre-dawn meal) and thestart of the obligatory prayer is the interval sufficient to recitefifty Aayaat, as indicated by the Prophet (s.a.w.) and related byal-Bukhaaree and Muslim.- Eating the pre-dawn meal (suhoor) contains many blessings and theProphet (s.a.w.) ordered us to do take it, forbade us from leaving itand told us to take suhoor to make a distinction between our fast andthe fast of the People of the Book. In spite of this, Ibn Hajar reportsin Fathul-Baaree that there is Ijmaa` that it is mustahabb(recomm-endation). Allah knows best.- Falsehood, ignorant and indecent speech are to be avoided as they mayrender one's fasting futile.- A fasting person can begin fasting while in the state of Janaabah(major state of impurity that requires bath due to a sexualintercourse), as explained in Saheeh al-Bukhaaree and Muslim.- Use of Siwaak (tooth-stick) is permitted. Likewise, washing the mouthand nose is permitted, but it should not be done strongly.- The Prophet forbade a youth to kiss while fasting, while he allowed anold man since he is able to control himself.- Giving blood and injections which do not provide nourishment does notbreak the fast. Also, there is no harm in tasting food, provided it doesnot reach the throat.- Pouring cold water over one's head and taking a bath contain no harmto a fasting person.- It is Sunnah of the Prophet and the practice of his companions tobreak the fast as soon as the Sun sets even if some bright rednessremains upon the horizon. Muslims are strongly encouraged to hastenbreaking the fast. The Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "The Deen will not ceaseto be uppermost as long as the people hasten to break the fast, sincethe Jews and the Christians delay it." [Abu Daawood, Ibn Hibbaan, Hasan]- The Prophet (s.a.w.) used to break his fast before praying and he usedto break it with fresh dates, if not then with older dates. And if notwith dates, than with some mouthfuls of water.- The supplication of the fasting person when he breaks his fast is notrejected. The best du`aa' (supplication) is that reported from Allah'sMessenger, pbuh. He used to say when breaking the fast:"Dhahaba-DH-DHama'u wabtallatil-`urooqu, wa thabatal ajru inshaa Allah."(The thirst has gone, the veins are moistened and the reward is certain,if Allah wills.) [Abu Daawood, al-Baihaqee, al-Haakim and others, Hasan]- The Prophet said: "He who gives food for a fasting person to break hisfast, he will receive the same reward as him, except that nothing willbe reduced from the fasting persons reward." [Ahmad, at-Tirmidhee, IbnMaajah, Ibn Hibbaan, Saheeh]. Also, a fasting Muslim should not rejectinvitation of another Muslim to break fast.- Deliberate eating and drinking, making oneself vomit, menstruation,after-birth bleeding, injection containing nourishment and sexualintercourse all nullify the fast.- As for Lailatul-Qadr, the Night of Decree, that is better than athousand months (see Soorah Qadr (97)), the Prophet (s.a.w.) told us:"Seek it in the last ten, and if one of you is too weak or unable thenlet him not allow that to make him miss the final seven." [al-Bukhaaree,Muslim]. That which is the most specific states,"seek it on the (twenty) ninth and the (twenty) seventh and the (twenty)fifth." [al-Bukhaaree]- The Prophet (s.a.w.) used to exert himself greatly duringLailatul-Qadr. He would spend the nights in worship, detaching himselffrom women and ordering his family with this. So every Muslim should beeager to stand in prayer during Lailatul Qadr out of Iman and hoping forthe great reward.The Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "Whoever stands (in prayer) in Lailatul Qadrout of Iman and seeking reward then his previous sins are forgiven."[al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]- The supplication that the Messenger of Allah (s.a.w.) taught `Aa'isha,radiyallaahu `anhaa, to say when seeking the Night of Decree is: "OAllah you are the one who pardons greatly, and loves to pardon, sopardon me." [at-Tirmidhee, Ibn Maajah, Saheeh]- It is Sunnah to pray Taraweeh in congregation and the one who knew thebest the practice of the Prophet (s.a.w.) at night, `Aa'isha,radiyallaahu `anhaa, said: "Allah's Messenger did not increase uponeleven rak`ahs in Ramadhan, or outside it." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]- All who are capable should take advantage of the month of Ramadhan andperform I`tikaaf, i.e. fully attach oneself to worshipping in themosque. One should inquire how the Prophet (s.a.w.) performedI`tikaaf.- Zakaatul Fitr is prescribed by Allah as a purification for those whofasted from loose and indecent talk, and to feed the poor Muslims as aprovision for `Eidul Fitr. One should inquire further about rulingsrelated to it, especially upon whom it is obligatory and what is itsquantity.- The last but not the least, we should strive to constantly improve ourworship and obedience of Allah the Most High, including once the monthof Ramadhan is over, inshaa' Allah.====================By Br. Isa al-Bosnee====================--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 14:36:58 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Export of renovated used tractors and motor vehicles to AfricaMessage-ID: < 9701102236.AA14316@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textFolks,I hope some of us will find this useful...Madiba.++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++I am a British Citizen who formerly worked for ten years as a Lecturerin Agricultural Engineering in various universities in Eastern Africa.As a result of this and other work experience in Africa, I am familiarwith most African farming conditions, and agricultural mechanizationproblems. I am also married to a Tanzanian. I try to maintain contactswith Africa and have a limited knowledge of Swahili.I am now the director and owner of a British company, RoverInternational Limited, specializing in the renovation and export of usedtractors to Africa. We concentrate mainly on Massey Ferguson tractorsalthough we can supply almost any make and model. All tractors arethoroughly checked and repaired as necessary by a qualified engineer.Prices start from 2800 pounds sterling.We are also able to check and carry out repairs to tractors not suppliedby us, before shipment from UK.If you would like any further information, I can be contacted asindicated below:Email: johnd@patrol.i-way.co.uk Fax: + 44 118 9540348 (0118 9540348 within UK)Tel: + 44 118 9540377 (0118 9540377 within UK)Tel (outside office hours)+ 44 118 9618261 (0118 9618261 within UK)Postal Address:John DumelowDirectorRover International Limited112 Loddon Bridge RoadWoodleyReadingBerkshireRG5 4AWUK--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:15:09 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HUM: Dave's Lines Of The Week (12/30-01/03, 1997) (**1/2) (fdw)Message-ID: < 9701110015.AA13144@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textDavid Letterman's Lines of the WeekMonday, December 30 - Friday, January 3"Guess who's in town? Jack Kevorkian! That's right, our old friendJack Kevorkian, he's in town and he's offering one of his annual NewYear's Eve specials. For $19.97, he'll take you down to Times Squareand drop you off a building.""I'll tell you something, New Yorkers, God bless 'em, are great, butwhen it gets cold, they don't handle it very well because, as youknow, when it gets cold and you're wearing mittens, it's virtuallyimpossible to give each other the finger.""1996 is now almost over and, according to the New York City PoliceDepartment, the city needs 25 more homicides to hit 1,000 for theyear. And I'm thinking, 'Well, what the hell, let's just start withthe Jets.'""Listen to this: at the stroke of midnight tonight in Tempe, Ariz.,they're going to drop a 225 lb. tortilla chip into a 15-ft. jar ofsalsa. You know, it sounds like a late-night snack at the WhiteHouse.""You know, today on the "Today" show, they devoted the entiretwo-hour show to Bryant Gumbel -- his life, his times, his loves, hishates, his likes, his dislikes. Two hours devoted entirely to BryantGumbel! And I'm thinking to myself, 'Well, you know, I used to workat NBC and you know, all they did for me when I left, they frisked melooking for office supplies.'""Maybe you heard about this -- good news to begin New Year's. Todayat a Toys 'R' Us out in Queens, a Tickle Me Elmo was eaten alive by aCabbage Patch Doll.""Are you excited about New Year's?...You know it's just around thecorner and things are pretty exciting here in New York City. I wentout today to pick up some dry cleaning and -- listen to this -- I runinto Dick Clark. Dick Clark is having his face pressed!""Traditionally -- you know this around the country -- down there inTimes Square, they drop this giant ball on New Year's Eve. And thisyear, it's going to be computerized. Dick Clark, however, will stillbe operated by hand.""Here in New York City, people have been gathering in Times Square towatch the dropping of the ball for 89 years. Eighty-nine years! Nowthe first time -- in 1907 -- it was just some folks from theneighborhood, a couple of cops and Dick Clark.""Yesterday, crews working around the clock in Times Square --dismantled and crated up Dick Clark.""People celebrate the holiday in different ways. In Las Vegas, Nev.,you know what they're going to do? At midnight, they're going toblow up a hotel on the strip. Here in New York City, people gatherin Times Square to watch the ball drop. In California, people gatherin Malibu to watch Robert Downey Jr. drop.""Out in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve at the stroke of midnight, a crewof demolition experts are going to blow up a hotel on the strip. Areyou like me? Are you kind of hoping its the one where Siegfried andRoy are performing?""You know about the Cabbage Patch Dolls now. They will start chewinghuman hair and they will not stop...And earlier today, a CabbagePatch Doll had to be surgically removed from Ed Asner's back.""Here's the deal: the doll has a motorized mouth -- the Cabbage PatchDoll -- and it's impossible to turn off. And I understand it'sactually sold in certain parts of the country under the name of the'Kathie Lee Gifford Doll.'"Submitted by: Bruce Guthrie @ nmaa.org--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:59:26 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HUM: Those Engineers !!!Message-ID: < 9701110059.AA10762@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textTwo engineering students meet on campus one day. The first engineercalls out to the other, "Hey - Nice bike! Where did you get it?""Well," replies the other. "I was walking to class the other day whenthis pretty, young, coed rides up on this bike. She jumps off, takesoff all of her clothes, and says "You can have ANYTHING YOU WANT!""Good choice," says the first, "her clothes wouldn't have fit youanyway."Submitted by: Dave Brownback @ net-gate.com--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 17:29:59 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: HUM: Warning Labels (***) (fwd)Message-ID: < 9701110129.AA34402@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textFourth Runner-Up -- On an infant's bathtub: Do not throw baby out withbath water. (Gary Dawson, Arlington)Third Runner-Up -- On a package of Fisherman's Friend(R) throatlozenges: Not meant as substitute for human companionship.(Tom Witte, Gaithersburg)Second Runner-Up -- On a Magic 8 Ball: Not advised for use as a homepregnancy test. (Chuck Smith, Woodbridge)First Runner-Up -- On a roll of Life Savers: Not for use as a flotationdevice. (Jean Sorensen, Herndon)And the winner of the Power Ranger pinata -- On a cup of McDonald'scoffee: Allow to cool before applying to groin area.(Elden Carnahan, Laurel)Honorable Mentions:-On a Pentium chip: If this product exhibits errors, the manufacturerwill replace it for a $2 shipping and a $3 handling charge, for a totalof $4.97. (Russell Beland, Springfield)On a refrigerator: Refrigerate after opening. (Cissie J. Owen,Leesburg)On a pack of cigarettes: WARNING -- The Tobacco Institute has determinedthat smoking just one cigarette greatly increases your risk of heartattack by making you so incredibly sexy that gorgeous members of theopposite sex surround you night and day, begging for intercourse andwearing you into exhaustion, unless, of course, you have another coupleof cigarettes to steady your nerves. (Jacob Weinstein, McLean)On a disposable razor: Do not use this product during an earthquake.(Jim Gaffney, Manassas)On a handgun: Not recommended for use as a nutcracker. (Art Grinath,Takoma Park)On pantyhose: Not to be used in the commission of a felony. (JudithDaniel, Washington)On a piano: Harmful or fatal if swallowed. (Peter Fay, Herndon)On a can of Fix-a-Flat: Not to be used for breast augmentation. (JerryRobin, Gaithersburg)On Kevorkian's suicide machine: This product uses carbon monoxide,which has been found to cause cancer in laboratory rats. (Meg Sullivan,Potomac)On Lyndon LaRouche literature: Mr. LaRouche is a serious politicalfigure and not a paranoid lunatic, and should therefore -- Hey, whatare you looking at? Quit staring at me. (Meg Sullivan, Potomac)On work gloves: For best results, do not leave at crime scene. (KenKrattenmaker, Landover Hills)On a palm sander: Not to be used to sand palms. (Patrick G. White,Taneytown)On a calendar: Use of term "Sunday" for reference only. Nometeorological warranties express or implied. (Elden Carnahan, Laurel)On Odor Eaters: Do not eat. (Chuck Smith, Woodbridge)On Sen. Bob Dole: WARNING: Contents under pressure and may explode.(Doug Keim, Schaumburg, Ill. )On a blender: Not for use as an aquarium. (Gary Dawson, Arlington)On syrup of ipecac: Caution: May cause vomiting. (Paul Styrene, Olney)On a revolving door: Passenger compartments for individual use only.(Elden Carnahan, Laurel)On a microscope: Objects are smaller and less alarming than theyappear. (J. Calvin Smith, Laurel)On children's alphabet blocks: Letters may be used to construct words,phrases and sentences that may be deemed offensive. (David Handelsman,Charlottesville)On a wet suit: Capacity, 1. (J. Calvin Smith, Laurel)Submitted by: "Nutty" Jen @ juno.com--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 22:22:03 -0500 (EST)From: KTouray@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 970110222202_239354303@emout19.mail.aol.com I share your keen desire and progressive outlook regarding the way we oughtto live in our country. Where we differ is you seem to believe that thereis inherent tribalism lurking in our midst and that somehow there must beconstant government vigilance to ensure accomodation.My contention is we havealways gotten along as a multitribal community and we will always. Sure therewould sometimes be friction as individuals jockey for influence and resourcesas happens within families. I believe playing up the possibility of a tribalflareup is a desparate ploy those who think they should play by a differentset of rules. You further went on arguing that our country is better off withPresident Jammeh for the list of things you credit him with which inthemselves are fine by me. What seemed quite stark to me was your continouscomparasion of President Jammeh to Jawara and Kukoi Sanyang infering thatthe nation has embarked on a great path. I am baffled as to why you want therepublic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarilybecause he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who providedinept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreakedhavoc on the population on the other. The only thing those two are due fromus as a nation is a well deserved contempt.If President Jammeh is theeffective leader you make him to be then i believe the nation ought to judgehim on his record alone. Trying to compare his records to his predecesor is aregression in my opinion.You also characterised objection to the Presidents policies as negativepropaganda. I am assuming that you probably don't agree with some of what hedoes as do a lot of us including those 46% who voted against him . Dissent iswhat keeps the wheels of participatory democracy working. I am sure PresidentJammeh has some pretty good ideas, i just happened to believe that veiwed init's totality the presidency is not job he is suited for at this time. Irealise you may disagree with this point of view i nonetheless hope you don'tconstrue it as propaganda.Finally you touted the President's hawkish approach to foreign policy as theright thing to do.You seemed thrilled my his apparent bravado in choosing whoour friends should be. We certainly have unlimited latitude in choosing whowe deal with but we cannot escape the fact that managing internationalrelationships takes a lot more than gusto. Relying on ego alone in formingrelationships with other nations will not serve our national interest.------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Jan 1997 17:55:32 +0100From: Abdou Gibba < Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FGM & RELIGIONMessage-ID: < 2.2.32.19970111165532.0068d04c@alfred.uib.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableHI ALL!I would like to give two main comments on the issue of CIRCUMCISION withregard to RELIGION. For the purpose of the theme CIRCUMCISION & RELIGION, Ichoose not to separate the female and male practices when dealing with theGambian context or to be precise the practice in my own tribe. As far as Iknow the practice of CIRCUMCISION (female and male) has never been imposedon our people by any religion. The practice dates way back into the periodthe jolas were pagans. To substantiate this even more is the fact thosejolas who still remain pagans are practicing CIRCUMCISION. CIRCUMCISION hasbeen adopted traditionally and not been imposed on us. Correct if am wrong.I don't know so much of the historical context from other ethnic groups orother African societies. Even if the practice was imposed on us it takes somuch to abolish it. Go tell any muslim or christian in Gambia to abolishhis/her religion because it has been imposed on us. Personally, I wouldnever like to witness that episode.This brings me to my second point. CIRCUMCISION beeing an old tradition inour societies should be treated delicately. Personally, my own daughter willnot go through it and it's my duty to orientate my mother why my daughterwon't go through it. The process of abolishing female CIRCUMCISION is a timeand resource demanding process. There are many matters that needs to beaddressed first before one can implement the real action. One needs to, forinstance, understand the real background of the practice from differentsocieties as Heidi highlights some examples from other parts of Africa. Weneed to assess what it will take for these societies to abandon an oldtraditional practice they even may not understand the reason why they do it.One of the reasons advocates of abolishing FGM are using is the denial ofsexual desire. Are those who go through the practice really missing any ofthese desires?.....the list goes on, on questions that should be addressed.Then comes other stages like public education, convincing people why theshould abandon the practice, decision-making of when and how it can be"imposed" .......etc. This kind of forum (gambia-l), the work of Women'sBureau and etc. could be good starts in the process but believe me these arenot even half the step of the work to be done. Am not pessimist but tryingto see things in their real context.Thanks for the attention.Have a nice weekend!!:)))))) Abdou Oujimai----------------------------------Kristin Miskov NodlandSenter for milj=F8- og ressursstudierUniversitetet i BergenH=F8yteknologisenteret5020 BergenTel.: 55 58 42 47Fax.: 55 58 96 87------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Jan 1997 23:13:43 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & PoliticsMessage-ID: < 217B09A6864@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,I want to thank Abdou Oujimai and KTouray for their well writtencontributions. I agree more or less with both authors, but I haveproblems ignoring the following statement from Touray:> You further went on arguing that our country is better off with> President Jammeh for the list of things you credit him with which in> themselves are fine by me. What seemed quite stark to me was your continous> comparasion of President Jammeh to Jawara and Kukoi Sanyang infering that> the nation has embarked on a great path. I am baffled as to why you want the> republic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarily> because he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who provided> inept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreaked> havoc on the population on the other.I think the Kukoi - Jammeh connection was used by Abdou to show thatthey are both Jolas and that he don't necessarily support both forthe fact that they are jolas like him.My main point is more of a general nature. I have problems figuringout how one can make a thorough analysis about Gambian politics todayand at the same time ignore the PPP era. To understand a phenomenon,better one has to look back into history. That will also strengthen possibilitiesfor the success of plans to be made for the future. Many have beensaying that the Jawara era is now history and that weshould forget it and go forward. Yes it is history, but, history is not tobe forgotten, because we should draw lessons from it. If Jammeh isnot compared to Jawara, who can we then compare him with in theGambian context? I know many things are not yet clear about Jammehssource of funds for his projects and so on, but, looking at hisachievements in isolation, they commend recognition (especially theanti corruption campaign). We can only make a real assessmentof the AFPRC's projects when the "secret files" about the projectsare open. Then we will know whether the scarce resources of TheGambia were used wisely. I will not venture a speculation on why allthe physical projects were implemented.I will stop here for now.Continue to enjoy your weekend.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 07:00:30 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: <19970112055929.AAA12898@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Ousman Gajigo has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect tohave an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ousman, pleasesend an introduction of yourself to the list.RegardsMomodou Camara*********************************************************"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 50************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

