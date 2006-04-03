|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10266 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:39:47
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 50
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
2) Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
3) Where's Gambia headed???
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
4) Re: Where's Gambia headed???
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
5) Re: Where's Gambia headed???
by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
6) Getting Real
by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
7) Re: Where's Gambia headed???
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
8) Why We Must Remain Vigilant
by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
9) Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS
by MJagana@aol.com
10) Re: Where's Gambia headed???
by MJagana@aol.com
11) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
12) ENVIRONMENT: Five Years Later, Rio Summit's Results Fall Short
by "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
13) New Member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
14) Some reflections!
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
15) Africa-Malaria
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
16) THE JANJANBURAY EPITAPH
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
17) Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
18) Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
19) Introduction
by Cherno Jaye <p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de>
20)
by Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
21) New Member
by Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
22) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by "Adama Kah" <Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu>
23) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
24) New members
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
25) Re: Where's Gambia headed???
by Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
26) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
27) (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
28) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
29) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
30) Re: New member
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
31) Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
32) Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?
by "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
33) Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
34) Africa-Disease
by "Matarr M. Jeng." <mmjeng@image.dk>
35) Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
36) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
37) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
38) Re: New member
by l.sabally@ic.ac.uk
39) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
40) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
41) Test!!!
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
42) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
43) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
44) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
45) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
46) Re: Introduction
by Aaron Kofi Aboagye <gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu>
47) THE STATE OF OUR COUNTRY
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
48) Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town
by KTouray@aol.com
49) Re: New member
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
50) RE: NEW MEMBER
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
51) RE: NEW MEMBER
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
52) Ramadan
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
53) Re: Ramadan
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
54) Re: Ramadan
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
55) THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
56) Re: Ramadan
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
57) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
58) Re: New Member
by Yvan Russell <vbu053@freenet.mb.ca>
59) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
60) Forwarded news story
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
61) Search
by Aaron Kofi Aboagye <gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu>
62) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
63) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
64) Re: Forwarded news story
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
65) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
66) THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
67) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
68) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
69) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
70) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
71) The Gambia Tourism Concern
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
72) [Fwd: The Origin Of AIDS]
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
73) Re: Ramadan
by Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
74) Re: Ramadan
by Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
75) New Member Intro - James Bittaye (J.B)
by bitt9682@udc.edu
76) Forwarded message of Mamadi Cora
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
77) Re: Ramadan
by MJagana@aol.com
78) Re: Forwarded news story
by MJagana@aol.com
79) Re: New member
by MJagana@aol.com
80) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
81) TUG OF WAR.................
by msarr@sprynet.com
82) FW: All PRC: Immediate Job Opportunities <
by Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
83) Muslims in South East Asia Have Stated Ramadan
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
84) Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
85) Muslims in South East Asia Have Stated Ramadan (fwd)
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
86) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
87) RAMADHAN MUBARAK!
by Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
88) An Introduction / commendation to Gambia-l
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
89) Comments on Tribalism & Politics
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
90) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
91) Re: The debate over FMG
by "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
92) Membership list
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
93) RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply -Reply
by Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
94) Replying to mails
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
95) RE: Membership list
by =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
96) TUG OF WAR................. -Reply
by Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
97) Re: Replying to mails
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
98) Re: The debate over FMG
by momodou loum <mloum@chat.carleton.ca>
99) Re: TUG OF WAR................. -Reply
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
100) Re: TUG OF WAR.................
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
101) Re: New Member
by Amadou Lamine Ndiaye <lamine@harare.iafrica.com>
102) Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
by Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
103) Fasting Ramadan,Its Virtues & Rulings
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
104) Export of renovated used tractors and motor vehicles to Africa
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
105) HUM: Dave's Lines Of The Week (12/30-01/03, 1997) (**1/2) (fdw)
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
106) HUM: Those Engineers !!!
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
107) HUM: Warning Labels (***) (fwd)
by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
108) Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
by KTouray@aol.com
109) FGM & RELIGION
by Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
110) Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
111) New member
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 03:24:26 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS
Message-ID: <9701050824.AA31384@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Tombong, you wrote:
> The interesting thing about all this is that for the first time in Gambian
> history, every tribe or ethnic group and every political party that
> participated has at least one representative in the National Assembly.
Foremost, I would like to thank you for providing the election outcome
through all its stages. Once again you have fulfilled your duties to the
less informed about politics in the Gambia.
The interesting point you explicitly outlined above is important only if
you are trying to disguish the true meaning of democracy. What does tribe
and ethnicity have to do with national elections? Are we to assume that
the National Assembly is balanced simply because there is a
representitive for each Political Party?
I do not think tribalism and ethnicity is to be a major concern in this
era of Gambia's rebirth. What really matters is: Are the elected officials
really efficient in moving the country forward? We have to condemn the
mentality of tribalism and ethnicity if the Gambia is to move forward as a
nation. What you are implying is that each representative is merely a
candidate of choice who is chosen be his/her own tribe to look after them.
Is this how you intend to prove to the world that the elections were free and
fair?
What I would like to see is: A Gambia where the government will not rule
without consulting the people. A country where the voice of the people is
heard and acted upon without question. A government that formulates its
policies only from inputs from the differnt segments of society.
Until we can set aside tribalistic inferiority and supriority, the Gambia
will likely go through another era of "TAKE IT ALL". We must implement and
sustain our ways of governance if we are to survive in the 21st century
and the years to follow.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Product support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, GA 30092
______________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@Hayes.com mjallow@sct.edu
______________________________________________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 01:31:37 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS
Message-ID: <9701050931.AA03558@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Hi Folks,
I believe Tombong does not necessarily mean that tribalism or
ethinicity has any role to play in Gambian politics...it was just a
mere analysis of the results, although unfortunate to bring in the
"ethinicity card".
It is now time for the elected legislators to bring positive changes in
the life of the Gambian people..the masses have casted their votes
and are now waiting for the politicians to deliver the goods.
I hope God (Allah) will guide us all in the new year..
Good night.
Madiba.
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 04:32:43 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu
Subject: Where's Gambia headed???
Message-ID: <9701050932.AA31714@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Gambia-l,
The Gambia has seen many changes in the last two years. What the citizens
haven't seen is an easier way of life. You talk about cleansing a corrupt
Government, yet you are seen driving in luxury automobiles and living in
million-dollar homes. You talk about strengthening tha economy, yet you
close all the borders, thus creating a nightmare for international trading.
You talk about a successful government, yet you can't seem to find the right
candidates for the job.
We have seen it all. Whether military or (and now) civilian rule, the
average Gambian citizen has to adjust to many new ways of living. Imagine
you have a family of 10 that is trying to make ends meet from a mere monthly
pay. I am not at liberty to disclose any figures because we all know what that
comes out to be. After pay day, you wake up broke because you have managed
to pay off just some of your debts. You wonder how you will make through
to the next pay period but you remeber the old scheme of borrowing.
Not far from you lives Traderman the trader. He wakes up each morning
headed for Banjul...or whatever city he likes doing business. He spends
the entire day at his shop without selling a single thing....he thinks to
himself.."Am I cursed or is this just another bad day?". He realises that
the trend continues every single day...but he has no answer to his own
questions.
How about Mr. Groundnut farmer....who gets paid only once a year! He faces
the danger of both a bad harvest and a low buying price. By the time his
crops are ready for harvest and selling, his family is all starved to the
bone. Wanting more money for his crops, he decides to smuggle his crops
crops to the neighboring Senegal for better pay. He knows that if he gets
caught, his crops might get confiscated...but his stomach is his
conscience at this time. So he goes on....maybe he gets lucky this
time....but what about next year?
Up there lives the law makers...and the government. They have seen you
suffering but they think it is the nature of things. Every one cannot get
rich at the same time....you must wait for your turn. There he is...I
voted for him...oh..he looks nice in that mercedes BEN. I wonder if he
saw me, I am waving right at his face right now.
African politics, my friends, continues to fall behind. The APRC is not a
miracle....it is a formed revolution party. Like all other political
parties, there are bound to be ups and downs. Headed by less experiecnced
individuals, we are bound to see many challeges (failures and successes) in
the coming years.
Unless the masses are allowed to a more active role in governance, the
quality of democracy in the Gambia will taint the supporters of the new
democracy. The goverment must be held accountable for any civilian
issues...such as human rights, housing, food and education. Unless the
goverment recognizes the different types peoples of the nation, true
democracy is
likely to stumble on another rock. Lack of education should not be used as
a dismemberment tool by the government to neglect the citizens. The
students..and the educated ones must continue to challenge the community
to be more clear and democratic on their views. Until the community learns
to be self-confident and more responsible for their own lives, the
governments will continue to play the game of cat and mouse forever.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
Product Support Engineer
Hayes MicroComputer
Norcross, GA 30092
______________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@hayes.com mjallow@sct.edu
______________________________________________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 02:00:46 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???
Message-ID: <9701051000.AA10252@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Modou Jallow wrote:
After pay day, you wake up broke because you have managed
to pay off just some of your debts. You wonder how you will make through
to the next pay period but you remeber the old scheme of borrowing.
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Well modou,
This is what is called sacrifies...I believe that history will judge us
for our advancement to the life of the Gambian people and not what we
carry home at the end of the month.
There are so many "learned" folks on the list and most of us think of
how many Dollars we'll be getting at the end of the month while here,
rather than going back home to contribute to positive changes in the
system...I want my kids (when I get married) to have a very good life
at home and be proud Gambians. To this end, a stepping stone will be to
go back and serve the Motherland.
Happiness is not is measured by how much you earn at months end, but
rather how you improve the life of the masses..that's what I believe.
Good night.
Madiba.
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 97 12:07 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.com
Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???
Message-ID: <m0vgpUL-0012TiC@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Congrats Moe Jallow
You've hit the nail on the head in the mist articulate of ways, and
bolstered my point just made about people-centred development. It's not just
in the hands of Jammeh and Allah. We the people are sovereign, and it is we
who have to hold the government to its duty, and if it fails, kick it out.
If Gambian civil society can't assert its power, articulate its needs and
press for accountability, then we might as well sit back and watch Africa's
latest young, inexperienced, former military boys drive around in Mercedes
Benzes and sawn-off Pajeros mimicking -- if not overtaking -- the excesses
of their predecessors.
We will have no one to blame but ourselves, because we voted the government
into power. A people deserves the leadership it gets.
Best
Peter
05.01.97
At 04:32 05/01/97 -0500, Modou Jallow wrote:
>Gambia-l,
>
>The Gambia has seen many changes in the last two years. What the citizens
>haven't seen is an easier way of life. You talk about cleansing a corrupt
>Government, yet you are seen driving in luxury automobiles and living in
>million-dollar homes. You talk about strengthening tha economy, yet you
>close all the borders, thus creating a nightmare for international trading.
>You talk about a successful government, yet you can't seem to find the right
>candidates for the job.
[...]
>
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 97 11:57 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.com
Subject: Getting Real
Message-ID: <m0vgpKn-0012VDC@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Mr Drammeh!!!
At 22:13 04/01/96 +0300, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:
>Mr.Da Costa!
> Don't you think it would be almost impossible for those
>whose job it is to run Gambia, to help it "get ahead in the Globalised
>Economy" if all of them believe,as you and the unmentioned person you
>quoted do, that it is "a geographic and economic absurdity"?!
Read my words again, brother. I do not believe The Gambia to be a geographic
and economic absurdity. I was merely pointing out what the view is from the
industrialised North. That with a population of 1 million+, a GDP that does
not rival even many of the Least Developed Countries, a fragile tourism
base, and a dearth of natural resources, in the greater scheme of things our
country is a small fish. And that for better or for worse, we live in an
economy which is increasingly globalised (do you know about the proposed
Multilateral Investment Agreement, which the European Union wants enshrined
in the World Trade Organisation?) and in which we have to adapt to survive.
>Capitalism does not succeed by mineral wealth and numerical preponderance
>alone.
I am not a capitalist, neither do I believe in the unbridled cupidity of the
multinational corporations who now effectively run the world. I believe
capitalism as an ideology is a dead duck. But then so is communism. Whatever
the ruling political theory, the key is people-centred development, policies
that empower ALL the people (and not just favoured sections of the society)
to live in dignity, in good health, with opportunities to better themselves
and to prosper. Capitalism and Communism have never provided this kind of
direction. And much as we are a small fish, we can survive and prosper if we
have the right direction.
>Before pouring scorn on what beaches could do for us perhaps you
>should first check with the citizens of Mauritius and some of the
>carribean countries.
OK, perhaps some countries have exploited the beach tourism niche very well.
But even a cursory analysis of the tourism industry in Mauritius and some
Caribbean countries will reveal that they managed their beach tourism in a
much more scientific, people-friendly, and diverse way. Our beach tourism
industry arrived serendipituosly by way of a few sun-seeking Scandinavians
in the sixties, and was not really managed. It just grew without a plan and
without a strategy. The fact is that something like 120,000 mainly
blue-collar and lower middle-class Europeans come to our beaches each year,
to hotels which are mainly owned and managed by Europeans, who import
everything from abroad and repatriate the bulk of their profits to their
countries.
And what does The Gambia get out of it? In a good season, a healthy foreign
exchange cashflow, some 800 Gambians employed at middle to lower levels in
the industry (many of them as casual seasonal staff who have to find other
jobs during the off-season), a reputation for beach boys who speak several
languages and service middle-aged European women, and an industry that is
going nowhere -- unless it diversifies. Our comparative tourism advantage
lies in the fact we are less than 7 hours from Europe by air, we have peace,
and we have nice beaches, friendly people and strong culturural diversity.
Now the concept of beach tourism is losing out to newer, more exciting
concepts. Marketeers of tourism worldwide are offering would-be tourists a
hell of a lot more than a beach and sun. Here in Zimbabwe where I live, they
package tours that include boat cruises on the Zambezi river, trips to
Victoria Falls, white water rafting, bungee jumping, helicopter and plane
rides over the falls, lots and lots of wildlife safaris, hunting trips,
environmental safaris, etc. Can we boast that level of tourism diversity?
And do we have a clear strategy? As the cost of air travel from Europe
continues to drop, it won't be long before The Gambia loses out as a
destination -- that is, if the coastal erosion doesn't swallow up our
beaches first. Ever seen the extent of the erosion around the cemetary area?
Hotels like Wadner Beach and BB Hotel are literally disappearing into the
sea, along with Radio Syd. In 10 years time the highway might be threatened.
And up in Bijilo, Brufut, Sanyang etc, sand mining has dimmed the prospects
of a potential beach tourism expansion in the undeveloped parts of the
Tourism Development Area (TDA). Luckily we have such luminaries as Ndey
Isatou Njie at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to try and turn
things around. But I fear we may be too late.
The time to diversify our tourism industry is now. We need to make it
sustainable, get away from dependence on beach tourism and look more closely
at the hinterland, while working hard to prevent the kind of voyeurism and
abuse of our cultural norms that characterises the beach scenario. Does the
new government have any response to these concerns? I await some concrete
and well thought-through policy statements.
>In the final analysis,the part played by what you
>have is secondary in your success to the part played by what you intend
>and are prepared to do with it.If that were not the case,Zaire would
>have been the Sweden of Southern Africa,and Singapore the coolies of
>Asia.
Agreed.
Let's have some statements of policy from the APRC government, which so far
has merely spouted the same platitudes of the previous PPP regime, only in a
more energetic and mobilising way and from younger people. Vision and
leadership are not about building schools and then having to import
foreigners to teach in them; or building hospitals without thinking of how
to finance the recurrent costs and how to staff them; or building arches.
Leadership and vision is about building sustainability.
So can those on this list who are government officials, whose job it is to
articulate the views of the government, please let us know in detail exactly
what the APRC government intends to do with regard to: Agriculture, Tourism,
Industry, Reform of the Civil Service, Education, Health, Information &
Communications, and other strategic areas. Will we, for example, have
electricity without load-shedding? Will there be serious plans to address
the danger of the rural-urban drift which has already turned Serrekunda and
its environs into an environmental and Habitat time-bomb? Will people whose
views differ from the status quo find themselves harassed by the NIA or in
Mile Two prison, along with the 'security' detainees? Does the new
government have a clear vision? Or will we be condemned to the kind of
mediocrity in leadership and lack of patriotism that has blighted our
development for so long?
And please do not repeat the kind of propagandist bull that was trotted out
for 3-odd hours in the last budget speech in June 1996.
>Gambia is neither a geographic absurdity nor an economic
>invalid.
Agreed, see my point above.
>All it needs to succeed is a self-confident and hardworking
>people determined to rely on themselves to make their dreams of securing
>a respectable standard of living for all a reality.
Fantastic. Optimism is precisely what we all need. But I repeat, we need to
get real. However self-confident (and Gambians are nothing if not
self-confident!) and hard-working, we need to stop living in never-never
land and articulate a vision of develping our country that is based on
reality and achievability, not on pious platitudes and comradely slogans
which only mask mediocrity and incapacity.
Best
Peter
05.01.97
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 02:33:33 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???
Message-ID: <9701051033.AA10302@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Mr. da Costa,
We all know that there ain't any million dollar homes in the
Gambia...it is time for all of us to put our political differences
aside and face reality..i.e give your so-called military boys all the
support they need to help the masses.
Most of us live very comfortably abroad and can say whatever we can,
but the bottom line is that the masses need our input..so it will be
unfair on our part to tear apart regarding their choice for
leadership.
The previous leadership has disappointed us all, so it is time we give
the new administration a chance to excel...although we need to point
out their excesses whenever it arises.
God bless the Motherland...
Good night..I mean it this time 'cos I'm going to sleep...It's 2:30 am
over here.
Madiba.
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 97 15:53 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.com
Subject: Why We Must Remain Vigilant
Message-ID: <m0vgt0f-0012U7C@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Mr. Saidy
Sorry for disturbing your sleep. It is only 15.40 hrs here in Southern
Africa. You can read this posting tomorrow.
At 02:33 05/01/97 -0800, Madiba Saidy wrote:
>Mr. da Costa,
>
>We all know that there ain't any million dollar homes in the
>Gambia...it is time for all of us to put our political differences
>aside and face reality..i.e give your so-called military boys all the
>support they need to help the masses.
I have no political affiliations and have never belonged to any political
party. I just hate poor governance, and see from a broader African
perspective how our leaders have failed us, and how I see no new paradigm
emerging, least of all in my own country. It is particularly frustrating
because I have made a living for the past few years from analysing such
concepts as democracy, good governance, economic stability etc.
I am perfectly willing to give the so-called military boys (now civilians) a
fair crack of the whip. I have no problem with them as people, many of them
are well known to me and I can confirm they are no better or no worse than
any other Gambian.
What I have a problem with is the things I outlined in my previous postings.
I will be watching closely to see if this government meets up to my
aspirations as a Gambian. Everyone has a right to be critical. If we have a
problem, it is that we are not critical or questioning enough. We hand
mandates to people and do not keep them on track. We deify and then are the
first to condemn those we deify when they get kicked out, without wondering
what part we had to play in the incapacity of our deities.
>
>Most of us live very comfortably abroad and can say whatever we can,
>but the bottom line is that the masses need our input..so it will be
>unfair on our part to tear apart regarding their choice for
>leadership.
I'm not sure what you mean by "comfortably", I earn peanuts out here. But
your point that most of the list members are outside the country is well
taken. The "masses" indeed do need our input. Which is why an electronic
medium of participatory dialogue like this list can be useful. But since
most of those subscribed are indeed abroad, and a lot of our perspectives
are not being plugged into the debate back home.
May I suggest the list owners strike a deal with the Observer, The Point,
Radio 1 FM and other stations to broadcast/publish some of the more salient
viewpoints off this list back home? The "masses", many of them, have been
cowed over the last 2-odd years and don't remember what it's like to speak
or debate openly. I noticed this particularly in my last two visits home, in
June and July 1996.
>
>The previous leadership has disappointed us all, so it is time we give
>the new administration a chance to excel...although we need to point
>out their excesses whenever it arises.
Agreed, and yes, we mustn't make the mistakes of the past and assume that
those we elected are beyond questioning and beyond reproach. The people are
the ultimate arbiters of whether policies are working or not, and the people
must not be afraid to speak out when they have something to say.
>
>God bless the Motherland...
Agreed.
>
>Good night..I mean it this time 'cos I'm going to sleep...It's 2:30 am
>over here.
Enjoy. This is my last posting on the subject and I will revert to listening in.
Best
Peter
05.01.97
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 22:16:26 -0500
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS
Message-ID: <970105221626_877527871@emout20.mail.aol.com>
TO ALL MEMBERS,
I VERY MUCH SUPPORT MOE. JALLOW'S COMMENTS ABOUT THE ELECTIONS.
AND IT SHOULD BE KNOW THAT EVERY TRIBE HAVING A REPRESTITIVE HAS
NOTHING TO DO WITH DEMOCRACY IN THE GAMBIA.
IF GAMBIA IS TO BE SEEN AS A DEMOCRATIC COUNTRY, THEN THE GOVERNMENT SHOULD
ALLOW THE OPPOSITION TO HAVE FULL ACCESS TO THE MEDIA, AND THERE SHOULD BE NO
SENSORSHIP.
ALSO WE SAW WHAT THE IDEA OF TRIBILAISM HAS CAUSED IN RUWANDA AND I
STRONGLY BELIEVE THAT WE SHOULD NOT ENCOURAGE TRIBALISMIN A PEACE FULL
COUNTRY LIKE THE GAMBIA.
PEOPLE LIKE TOMBONG ( I PRESSUME SHOULD BE EDUCATED ENOUGH NOT TO
TALK ABOUT DEMOCRACY IN THE WAY HE REPORTED THE ELECTIONS).
IF THERE IS TO BE DEMOCRACY EVERY GAMBIAN SHOULD BE FREE TO SPEAK THIER MIND
REGARDLESS OF THEIR TRIBE, RELIGION OR POLITICAL BELIEVIES.
PEACE! FREEDOM! LIBERTY! TO ALL GAMBIANS.
MJ
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 22:27:42 -0500
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???
Message-ID: <970105222741_944637024@emout18.mail.aol.com>
dear madibou,
the point is not that there are a lot of educated people who are only
thinking of how many dollars the make.
what also matters is that will they be given enough freedom if they go back
to the gambia
to settle down. the government might feel that these educted folks are trying
to challenge them. however i strongly believe that if every gambian had the
right to question the actions of any ruling goverment( both aprc and the
ppp), then you we will see a lot of people moving back to the MOTHERLAND for
the good of the nation.
PEACE! FREEDOM! LIBERTY! TO ALL GAMBIANS.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 07:35:18 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19970106063444.AAA4628@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
James Bittaye has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr.Bittaye,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Jan 97 15:27 GMT+0200
From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: ENVIRONMENT: Five Years Later, Rio Summit's Results Fall Short
Message-ID: <m0vhF5q-0012VPC@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
ENVIRONMENT: Five Years Later, Rio Summit's Results Fall Short
By Johanna Son
MANILA, Jan 6 (IPS) - Five years after the Earth Summit, many governments
and communities have failed to match with action pledges to shift to a brand
of development that is sustainable not just in economic but environmental
and human terms as well.
In a report due for release later this week in New York and Washington
D.C., the Costa Rica-based Earth Council rates as unsatisfactory the
implementation of what has been touted as a 'new global alliance' for
green-friendly growth.
''No other global event ever generated such high expectations.
Certainly, no group of governments ever made such a singular commitment to
improving the quality of life of their citizenry,'' the Council said of the
United Nations Conference on Environment and Development held in Rio de
Janeiro, Brazil in June 1992.
''Yet to date, it appears that relatively little has changed for the
better since 1992,'' said a Council report prepared ahead of the 'Rio Plus
Five' Forum, to be held in March to review global compliance with summit
pledges.
While some ''remarkable progress'' has been made at the local level,
''far too few countries, companies, institutions, communities and citizens
have made the choices and changes needed to advance'' the goals of
environmental health, economic prosperity, social equity and general
well-being, it added.
Called 'The Road From Rio', the report concluded: ''Today, the
demographic, social and economic forces that drive unsustainable
development still remain dominant.''
Economic growth is often still seen as synonymous with development,
though it leaves many groups marginalised and does not always narrow wealth
gaps among and within countries.
''Many people cannot distinguish between true development ('getting
better') and mere growth ('getting bigger'),'' the report pointed out.
And even as implementation of commitments at the Rio summit fares
poorly, experts warn that the task of moving toward greener growth may be
made harder by the sprouting of regional economic accords in recent years.
Maximo Kalaw, executive director of the Earth Council, says the
globalisation of the economy and the rise of regional trading blocs in
various parts of the world are a ''gap'' that the world community must
address for the future.
Meeting with some reporters here, Kalaw said: ''We'd like to take a look
at the contradictions between Agenda 21 and regional trade accord, the
World Trade Organisation.''
This relationship, little explored at the 1992 Rio summit, will be the
subject of workshops at the 'Rio Plus Five' Forum set for Mar 13 to 19 in
Rio de Janeiro. The Forum was organised by the Earth Council, an NGO formed
after the Earth Summit.
With globalisation fueling competition for markets and goods, Kalaw said
it has become even more crucial for local communities to define goals in
the environmental, social and human spheres from the ground up, to avoid
being overshadowed by growth.
Listening to countries and communities' development goals should help
guide the process of globalisation, he said. ''But so far, it's been
one-sided,'' with accords toward free trade and economic integration racing
way ahead of sustainability concerns.
This has prompted many critics to attack globalisation per se, but Kalaw
says that since the process cannot be stopped, the Council would rather
focus on ''how to manage it so that it becomes sustainable''.
Indeed, local measures have come a long way in many countries' efforts
to implement Agenda 21, the action plan signed by 118 governments in Rio.
The Council says that so far, 103 governments have put up national
institutions tasked to integrate sustainability concerns into law and
policy. Some 1,200 towns and cities around the world have programmes to
translate Agenda 21 into concrete schemes.
In preparation for the 'Rio Plus Five' Forum, non-government groups and
other campaigners, with governments in some cases, are conducting national
and regional reviews of post-Rio actions.
Kalaw says about half of the country assessments are finished.
The assessments straddle a wide range, from impressive action by Nordic
countries to inadequate response by many African nations due to lack of
resources.
Industrialised countries do not necessarily perform better. The United
States has shown what some call a disappointing performance, especially in
areas like cutting back on ozone- depleting substances.
Instead of producing less greenhouse gases as envisioned under the
Framework Convention on Climate Change, one of a number of accords sealed
at Rio, the U.S. is projected to increase its emissions by 50 per cent of
1990 levels by 2010, says Lando Velasco of South-east Asia's climate action
network.
At the 'Rio Plus Five' forum, whose theme is 'From Agenda to Action',
countries will also be assessed against the other Rio accords - the
conventions on biological diversity and to combat desertification.
''Five years clearly is too brief a time in which to pronounce a final
judgment on the results of the Earth Summit,'' the Earth Council's
pre-forum report said. ''But it is a fair amount of time in which to
pinpoint the obstacles that such a comprehensive endeavor must still
overcome to succeed.''
''In many ways, numerous nations and communities appear to be making
progress toward realising the goals of the Earth Summit. But it is also true
that much of the world is moving in a very different direction,'' it explained.
For instance, it said, more than 100 nations are worse off today then
they were 15 years ago. The gap between the richest and poorest 20 per cent
of the world's people has doubled over the past 30 years.
Likewise, excessive consumption is taxing resources like water and
forests, and signs of food insecurity are emerging. Less than a quarter of
the world's nearly six billion people consumes three- quarters of its raw
materials and produces 75 per cent of all solid waste, U.N. figures say.
The 'Rio + Five' Forum also aims to come up with contributions for a
proposed Earth Charter, envisioned to be the sustainable development
counterpart to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the year 2000.
Results of the forum will be used as inputs in a meeting of the U.N.
Commission on Sustainable Development in April, which will in turn set the
agenda for a review of the Earth Summit accords by the U.N. General
Assembly in June this year.
In the future, the Earth Council has more ambitious goals, like seeing
by end-1997 the creation of ombudsmen for the environment, composed of
impartial and eminent justices, that will be what Amnesty International is
to human rights, Kalaw said.
Meantime, countries and communities around the world are being asked to
take a hard look at how they have internalised the commitments made at Rio
five years ago.
As Earth Council chairman Maurice Strong said at the Earth Summit: ''The
road from Rio is going to be more difficult than the road to Rio.''
(END/IPS/EN-DV/JS/RAL/97)
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 18:03:29 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <19970106170259.AAB11828@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Asbjorn Nordam has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Asbjcrn,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 14:10:30 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Some reflections!
Message-ID: <199701061910.OAA04634@cedar.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
A warm welcome to new members and returning vacationers. For those who
travelled to the Gambia I hope you had a wonderful time. Amadou,
please mail me some sun you brought with you from Gunjur! believe me I
need some of it here in Upper Michigan.
As we begin the new year, one may want to reflect on some
of the people and issues that made Gambia-L what it is. First I would
like to take this opportunity to remember and thank Dr Katim Touray.
To those who did not meet him on the list Katim is the founder of the
list
back in Summer 1994 after the events of July 22. Wherever he is we
hope that he will rejoin us when he settles down.
Second, the events of the July 22 1994 to the recent Parliamentary elections
cannot be forgotten since they constitute much of the issues discussed
by the list.
With much of the party politics behind us the new year has come with
it new challenges. The challenge for the list becoming a active rather
than a reactive forum. During the course of last year a number of
members have highlighted illiteracy as the fundamental problem the
country need to deal with to improve the conditions of its people. Whilst
much had been said, there is still a great deal left to be done. I
challenge the list to seriously look at the following issues in the
days to come. How can we (as people interested in the advancement of
education in the Gambia) help improve access and quality of
education to ordinary Gambians. Even with the start of a University in
the Gambia, many Gambians would continue to go abroad for their
college education. How do we help those people? I am sure
many questions will arise as list members give more time to this issues
and perhaps with a little more effort we can make a difference.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 6 Jan 1997 20:40:22 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Africa-Malaria
Message-ID: <19970106193936.AAA5982@LOCALNAME>
06 Jan 97 - Africa-Malaria
President Diouf Calls For Cooperation Among Researchers
DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - President Abdou Diouf of Senegal stressed Monday in Dakar the need for coordination and
cooperation among research teams on malaria at a global level.
Opening the international conference on malaria, he said a "minimum of coherence is required" in the struggle against malaria
which kills about two million people every year around the world, about 90 per cent of who are in Africa.
"Malaria is a major public health problem", he said, adding that "the disease has always accompanied humanity, sometimes
playing the part of an army changing the course of history".
However, meeting the challenge of malaria should not be beyond our world which has defeated so many other diseases, said
President Diouf to participants from Africa, Europe, America and Asia.
He said the complexity of malaria explains the difficulties researchers face in their struggle against the disease.
Despite several efforts to eradicate malaria, the disease is still present, Mr Diouf noted, regretting that the hopes born from the
vaccine developed by Colombia's Dr Patroyo had to be tuned down.
Diouf also called for "increasing the number of researchers and implementing their findings in a reasonable time without
neglecting issues of ethics".
The eradication of malaria raised hopes in the 1950s, with the use of potent insecticides, said Dr Maxime Schwartz,
Director-General of the Pasteur Institute in Paris, but the malaria vector immediately adapted by developing a resistance.
Thus, malaria-induced mortality has multiplied by five within ten years in two of Senegal's ten regions, according to a study
jointly conducted by French and Senegalese researchers.
However, important progress has been made in identifying the mechanisms of malaria in the past twenty years, Dr Schwartz
said, calling for close cooperation between researchers and endemic control officers.
By being secluded in laboratories, researchers are cut off from the realities of the field, said Dr Schwartz, stressing the
importance of investments made by his institute in Senegal.
WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Ebrahim Malick Samba, also stressed the seriousness of malaria, adding that his
organisation will strive to facilitate cooperation among scientists working on the pandemic.
"Malaria is indeed a problem, but it is not unsolvable", he said.
The international conference on malaria, which ends on January 9, includes several presentations on antimalaria drugs,
entomology, immunology, epidemiology and cooperation mechanisms.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 06 Jan 1996 23:24:49 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: THE JANJANBURAY EPITAPH
Message-ID: <30EEDA91.5371@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
--Mr.Touray!!
Its somewhat inspiring to conclude your Janjanburay
Epitaph with a pledge to to do something about the slow death of your
beloved home town.Its about time we (the Gambia civil society) realise
that the government cannot be the Aspirin for every social,economic and
demographic headache we have in the country.The sooner we accept the
fact that we are as much responsible for what happens in the country as
the government,the sooner we will start to take initiatives to correct
some of the things that are wrong in our homeland,and the
better we will stand the chance of realising our dream of creating a
society that is reasonably liveable .And who knows? if you make a good
job of the initiative you pledged,I might even decide to come and help
on the farms there.I am a Sarrahuleh,you know.
Regards Bassss!!=20
DD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03=20
SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 08:01:35 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997
Message-ID: <19970107070029.AAB16072@LOCALNAME>
Africa: APIC Policy Outlook 1997
Date distributed (ymd): 970106
APIC Document
AFRICA POLICY OUTLOOK 1997
--------------------------
First the good news: For the decade beginning in 1996, the
annual economic growth rate for Sub-Saharan Africa is
projected at 3.8%, double that for the decade that ended in
1995. This welcome increase reflects improved commodity
prices, the return to peace in several countries on the
continent, and increased investment and productivity in many.
Statistics for 1995 show that it was the first year
of positive per capita income growth since 1989, and 1996 is
expected to turn out even better.
This new aggregate growth refutes the stereotype of a
consistently gloomy outlook for the continent. There are,
however, many sobering qualifiers. The World Bank estimates
that growth rates less than 6% will not significantly reduce
poverty in most countries. While 12 African countries
achieved this target in 1995, 41 did not. Food intake per
person in Sub-Saharan Africa was estimated last year at just
87% of daily requirements.
Africa's share of foreign direct investment continued to fall,
from 10% in 1987-1991 to 3.6% in 1995. Meanwhile, global
concessional aid flows, on which Africa is particularly
dependent, continued their decline. While 1996 saw the
approval of a new scheme for greater debt reduction for
heavily indebted countries, it was unclear how many countries
would actually benefit from it in 1997.
In addition, as the World Bank now concedes--echoing the
longtime view of critics--"economic growth is necessary but
not sufficient for reducing poverty." Even in countries
praised for their economic reforms and growth rates, most
people continue to struggle for survival under precarious
conditions. Funds for investment in infrastructure and human
development, essential for long-term advance, are squeezed by
"market-oriented" budget constraints throughout the continent.
Peace and Security Issues
-------------------------
Countries cannot progress economically in the absence of basic
physical security. In many countries, security is threatened
by open conflict, physical displacement or arbitrary abuses by
repressive regimes.
The multifaceted crisis in the Great Lakes region and Zaire,
which made headlines in 1996, remains deadly. Open war also
continues in the Sudan, and peace settlements in both Liberia
and Angola could easily give way to renewed violence. In
Algeria there is no end in sight to the violent conflict
pitting extremist Islamic rebels against repressive government
forces, in which both sides have targeted civilians and the
lives of journalists are particularly at risk.
In cases such as the Great Lakes, the scale of crisis simply
overwhelms local capacity to respond. There is a growing
consensus, contrary to the Organization of African Unity's
general assumption in past decades, that internal conflicts
are not just the concern of one country. Neighboring
countries and indeed the continent at large are victimized by
spillover effects. Genocidal violence is in theory--if not
yet in practice--the concern of the entire human community.
Yet consensus on the need to "do something" is unlikely to
lead easily to agreement on who should do what. The crises
mentioned above, and perhaps new ones, are certain to confront
Africa advocates this year with hard questions.
In African countries not suffering open warfare--i.e. the vast
majority--civil society continues to expand its role in
demanding respect for human rights, democratic governance, and
attention to a wide range of specific issues. But advocates
typically work in a climate of domestic repression and
international indifference. The most prominent case in 1997,
as in 1996, is likely to be Nigeria, where the military regime
shows no signs of responding to demands for democracy and
respect for human rights.
In South Africa, the new democratic system is well
established. The extension of the Truth Commission's amnesty
deadline into this year makes it likely that revelations about
past abuses will continue. The country faces formidable
problems, however, as it seeks to reconcile demands for
economic growth with the need for equity in a society still
fundamentally defined by the class and race hierarchies of the
apartheid era. South Africa has yet to define a clear foreign
policy that includes constructive participation in African
issues as well as relationships with global economic powers.
Issues This Year
----------------
In Washington the political climate will likely remain
extremely difficult for advocacy on Africa. The reelected
Republican majority in both houses of Congress will continue
to press for cuts in international affairs budgets, ranging
from development assistance to U.N. funding, the World Bank's
International Development Association, peacekeeping
operations, and other international agencies. The Clinton
Administration, moreover, is likely to be inconsistent in its
support for such budget commitments, despite its success in
ousting U.N. Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali.
In Congress the retirement of Senators Nancy Kassebaum
(R-Kan.) and Paul Simon (D-Ill.) removes two of Africa's most
prominent allies on the legislative front. While there are
sympathetic lawmakers in both the Senate and House, it will be
an uphill battle to build even a modest core of members ready
to speak out regularly on Africa issues.
Apart from regular budgetary issues, there will be discussion
of the African Growth and Opportunity Act introduced by
Representatives Crane, Rangel and McDermott last year. The
bill is designed to promote US trade and investment in Africa,
but there is debate about whether it takes a balanced approach
to development and reciprocal economic ties or fosters a
one-sided stress on market-led growth and free trade.
In short, African issues are unlikely to receive much more
attention from Washington in 1997 than in 1996. In many
cases, however, relatively small shifts in US policy can have
substantial impact on African or multilateral initiatives.
The following is a brief checklist of some specific areas and
issues on which US involvement may make a difference this
year.
Conflict (Great Lakes and the Horn): With the return of the
majority of Rwandan refugees from Zaire and Tanzania, the
interlocked crises in this region are for the moment focused
primarily within rather than between borders. Rwanda faces
the massive challenge of integrating the refugees and
establishing functional legal procedures for coping with the
aftermath of genocide. The future of Zaire and the refugees
remaining there is unpredictable, except for the certainty
that the conflict is not over. Burundi's minority military
regime is still under sanctions from regional countries, and
massacres of civilians continue.
War rages on in southern Sudan, and the repressive Sudanese
government is under increasing challenge in the north as well.
There is, nevertheless, little immediate prospect of decisive
military shifts or revival of stalled mediation efforts. The
conflict has spawned an ongoing humanitarian crisis, and
Sudan's neighbors could yet be drawn into the war.
Peace agreements (Liberia and Angola): The peace process in
Liberia is formally on track again after its violent collapse
in April 1996. But key steps such as disarmament of faction
forces are not yet implemented, and a new collapse is easily
possible in 1997. In Angola the United Nations peacekeeping
force is scheduled to withdraw by mid-year. On paper the
demobilization of Unita forces is complete, but observers warn
that as many as 20,000 Unita troops are still operational.
Insecurity is pervasive in the countryside, and there is a
real threat of renewed open warfare.
Democratization (Nigeria and other countries): The internal
and international campaign for democracy in Nigeria will
continue, given the failure of the Abacha regime to offer more
than token promises of change. Neither Western nor African
countries are likely soon to take additional steps to increase
pressure on the military regime, however, unless there is a
dramatically visible escalation of the crisis. Pro-democracy
efforts in most other countries are even less likely to
attract major international attention and support.
Landmines: The Clinton Administration will have to decide
soon whether to join Canada and other countries in pressing
rapidly for a total ban on anti-personnel landmines or
continue deferring to the Pentagon's opposition to quick
action on the issue.
International institutions: Like his predecessor, incoming
U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan is a highly skilled diplomat
from the African continent. But the spectacle of the
transition, engineered unilaterally by the United States, was
not encouraging. Substantive issues were absent from the
debate, save for the code-word "reform," generally understood
as a euphemism for downsizing. This will be a critical year
for US relations with the U.N. and other multilateral
institutions. Unless the pattern of the last few years
changes, the negative consequences for Africa will be
substantial.
************************************************************
This material is produced and distributed by the Africa Policy
Information Center (APIC), the educational affiliate of the
Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary objective is to
widen the policy debate in the United States around African
issues and the US role in Africa, by providing accessible
policy-relevant information and analysis usable by a wide
range of groups and individuals.
Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail
message): africapolicy-info@igc.apc.org (about the Africa
Policy Electronic Distribution List); apic-info@igc.apc.org
(about APIC); woa-info@igc.apc.org (about WOA). Documents
previously distributed, as well as the auto-response
information files, are also available on the Web at:
http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml
To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to
apic@igc.apc.org. For additional information: Africa Policy
Information Center, 110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC
20002. Phone: 202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:
apic@igc.apc.org.
************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 07 Jan 1997 13:58:18 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <32D2486A.E0F@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
By CELIA W. DUGGER
HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian
refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American
mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They
spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around
in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.
Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will
go
to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an
ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that
became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have
their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to
preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith
requires of him.
"It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have
failed my children."
Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of
female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of
African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than
simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of
parents like Guled.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that
more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the
United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or
have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet
been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau
population data.
The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,
though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic
groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost
without exception.
Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his
homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter
Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His
elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled
Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.
One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the
television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly
explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,
placidly sucking her thumb.
"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
something we just accept."
Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice
Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in
the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan
to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the
harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it
punishable by up to five years in prison.
But the law will be difficult to enforce. While refugees are often
impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their
daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the
law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department
officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in
March, would apply in such a case.
"It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said
Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the
justice department's criminal division.
Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to
report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit
families
and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse
experts say.
Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is
common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to
concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los
Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other
cities.
Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite
But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of
those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and
the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.
With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and
refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in
the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited
in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still
living in a refugee camp in Kenya.
Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information
about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
recently
surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only
two
reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.
In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the
cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an
American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the
state Department of Human Resources.
Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a
large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in
interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the
wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they
were subjected to the practice.
Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old
Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she
urinated.
When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that
the girl's genital lips were largely fused.
"She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then
she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said
convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And
she didn't seem like a victim."
Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection
authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary
complaint was related to the cutting.
Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters
circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-
protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for
a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.
"I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked
him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his
face.
"He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he
wanted."
Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity
In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters
be
cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer
to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that
caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,
with no
removal of tissue.
They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which
ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,
infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a
tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.
But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated
with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.
Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the
hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new
law.
"Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,
safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female
genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news
release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.
The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have
settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they
are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically
directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes
prohibiting violence
against children, as France has done.
Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people
who mutilate their children.
JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work
among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American
co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.
For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,
highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a
profound invasion of their privacy.
"One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all
she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.
Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some
say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue
it.
Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle
refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all
conspire to isolate the refugees.
"What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about
circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and
still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who
is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.
In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has
organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that
work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the
practice.
The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to
immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.
Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said
that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will
fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.
But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign
that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural
practice than helping people break an ancient habit.
"The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble
Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York
City.
Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories
There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali
refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more
to do with it.
She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months
ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an
apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from
her
husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.
She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will
become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her
daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the
pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track
the tears.
She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of
prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and
bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why
should my daughter go through it?" she said.
Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are
widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have
that
extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own
lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their
daughters' clitorises clipped off.
Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg
to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in
the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and
killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter
Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.
Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is
necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have
babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to
cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets
to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.
"I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't
do it here. We only give medicine.'
"So we can go to Kenya to have it done."
Copyright 1996 The New York Times
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 17:29:37 +0100 (NFT)
From: Cherno Jaye <p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de>
To: gambia-l <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Introduction
Message-ID: <Pine.A32.3.91.970107163445.24482A-100000@rzaixsrv1.rrz.uni-hamburg.de>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: QUOTED-PRINTABLE
I am not too sure what you Guys expect as introduction from me but i`ll tr=
y
to make it as short and precise as possible. My name is Cherno Jaye, am 32
years old,a Gambian citizen living for the past 10yrs in Hamburg, Germany.I
am working with an Organisation, Society of Concerned Gambians, Hamburg,tha=
t
has a good working relationship with PDOIS.So don=B4t be suprised to see
Foroyya articles in the list.=20
I would like to thank and encourage you all for the good work you=B4ve bee=
n
carrying out with the list. Also thanking Tombong for providing us with the
Election results, but at the same a word of caution for certain comments th=
at
can be interpreted as one may not assume.The Gambia is now at a juncture
where She needs every effort and comment other than Seperationalist=B4 and
Tribalist=B4s sentiments.
Thanking and wishing you all a happy and prosperous 1997.
Tschuss.=20
*********************************
Cherno Jaye
Email: p15a001@rrz.uni-hamburg.de
Phone: (+49 40) 420 33 00
*********************************
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 13:02:09 -0500 (EST)
From: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <199701071802.NAA01865@acmey.gatech.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
List managers,
Please add Aaron Aboayge to the list... his email address is
gt4392c@acme.gatech.edu
Thanks
Raye
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 12:59:04 -0500 (EST)
From: Raye Sosseh <gt8065b@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <199701071759.MAA01347@acmey.gatech.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
List Managers,
Please add Modou Loum and Aaron Aboayge to the list.
Their e-mail addresses are
mloum@chat.carleton.edu
Appreciate it.
Raye
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 13:35:00 +500
From: "Adama Kah" <Vptaak@vpt.gwu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <C36C6CB25A4@vpt.gwu.edu>
Gambia-l,
In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that
it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature to
back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who
are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further
clarify such an ill-informed accusation.
Adama Kah
The article follows:
Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
By CELIA W. DUGGER
HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian
refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American
mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They
spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around
in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.
Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will
go
to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an
ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that
became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have
their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to
preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith
requires of him.
"It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have
failed my children."
Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of
female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of
African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than
simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of
parents like Guled.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that
more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the
United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or
have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet
been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau
population data.
The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,
though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic
groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost
without exception.
Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his
homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter
Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His
elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled
Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.
One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the
television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly
explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,
placidly sucking her thumb.
"We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
something we just accept."
Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice
Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in
the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan
to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the
harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it
punishable by up to five years in prison.
But the law will be difficult to enforce. While refugees are often
impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their
daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the
law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department
officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in
March, would apply in such a case.
"It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said
Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the
justice department's criminal division.
Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to
report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit
families
and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse
experts say.
Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is
common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to
concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los
Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other
cities.
Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite
But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of
those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and
the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.
With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and
refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in
the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited
in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still
living in a refugee camp in Kenya.
Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information
about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
recently
surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only
two
reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.
In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the
cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an
American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the
state Department of Human Resources.
Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a
large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in
interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the
wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they
were subjected to the practice.
Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old
Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she
urinated.
When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that
the girl's genital lips were largely fused.
"She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then
she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said
convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And
she didn't seem like a victim."
Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection
authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary
complaint was related to the cutting.
Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters
circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-
protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for
a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.
"I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked
him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his
face.
"He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he
wanted."
Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity
In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters
be
cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer
to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that
caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,
with no
removal of tissue.
They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which
ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,
infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a
tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.
But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated
with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.
Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the
hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new
law.
"Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,
safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female
genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news
release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.
The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have
settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they
are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically
directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes
prohibiting violence
against children, as France has done.
Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people
who mutilate their children.
JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work
among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American
co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.
For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,
highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a
profound invasion of their privacy.
"One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all
she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.
Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some
say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue
it.
Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle
refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all
conspire to isolate the refugees.
"What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about
circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and
still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who
is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.
In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has
organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that
work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the
practice.
The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to
immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.
Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said
that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will
fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.
But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign
that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural
practice than helping people break an ancient habit.
"The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble
Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York
City.
Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories
There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali
refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more
to do with it.
She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months
ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an
apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from
her
husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.
She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will
become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her
daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the
pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track
the tears.
She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of
prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and
bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why
should my daughter go through it?" she said.
Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are
widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have
that
extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own
lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their
daughters' clitorises clipped off.
Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg
to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in
the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and
killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter
Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.
Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is
necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have
babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to
cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets
to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.
"I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't
do it here. We only give medicine.'
"So we can go to Kenya to have it done."
Copyright 1996 The New York Times
Adama Kah
The George Washington University
Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
2121 I St., NW
Rice Hall, Suite 707
Washington, D.C. 20052
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 11:16:05 -0800 (PST)
From: Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <Pine.PTX.3.95c.970107111451.9641B-100000@carson.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
This is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believe
started by the arab culture.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing
(206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471
(206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:
> Gambia-l,
>
> In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that
> it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature to
> back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who
> are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further
> clarify such an ill-informed accusation.
>
> Adama Kah
>
>
> The article follows:
>
> Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
>
> By CELIA W. DUGGER
>
> HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian
> refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American
> mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They
> spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around
> in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.
>
> Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will
> go
> to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an
> ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that
> became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have
> their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to
> preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith
> requires of him.
> "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have
> failed my children."
>
> Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of
> female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of
> African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than
> simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of
> parents like Guled.
>
> The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that
> more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the
> United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or
> have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet
> been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau
> population data.
>
> The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,
> though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic
> groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost
> without exception.
>
> Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his
> homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter
> Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His
> elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled
> Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.
>
> One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the
> television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly
> explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,
> placidly sucking her thumb.
>
> "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
> behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
> be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
> something we just accept."
>
>
> Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice
>
> Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in
> the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan
> to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the
> harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it
> punishable by up to five years in prison.
>
> But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often
> impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their
> daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the
> law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department
> officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in
> March, would apply in such a case.
>
> "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said
> Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the
> justice department's criminal division.
>
> Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to
> report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit
> families
> and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse
> experts say.
>
> Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is
> common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to
> concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los
> Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other
> cities.
>
> Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite
>
> But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of
> those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and
> the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.
>
> With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and
> refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in
> the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited
> in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still
> living in a refugee camp in Kenya.
>
> Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information
> about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
> recently
> surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only
> two
> reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.
>
> In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the
> cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an
> American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the
> state Department of Human Resources.
>
> Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a
> large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in
> interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the
> wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they
> were subjected to the practice.
>
> Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old
> Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she
> urinated.
> When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that
> the girl's genital lips were largely fused.
>
> "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then
> she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said
> convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And
> she didn't seem like a victim."
>
> Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection
> authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary
> complaint was related to the cutting.
>
> Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters
> circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-
> protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for
> a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.
>
> "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked
> him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his
> face.
> "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he
> wanted."
>
> Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity
>
> In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters
> be
> cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer
> to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that
> caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,
> with no
> removal of tissue.
>
> They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which
> ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,
> infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a
> tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.
>
> But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated
> with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.
>
> Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the
> hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new
> law.
>
> "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,
> safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female
> genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news
> release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.
>
> The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have
> settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they
> are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically
> directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes
> prohibiting violence
> against children, as France has done.
>
> Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people
> who mutilate their children.
>
> JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work
> among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American
> co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.
>
> For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,
> highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a
> profound invasion of their privacy.
>
> "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all
> she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.
>
> Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some
> say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue
> it.
>
> Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle
> refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all
> conspire to isolate the refugees.
>
> "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about
> circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and
> still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who
> is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.
>
> In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has
> organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that
> work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the
> practice.
>
> The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to
> immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.
>
> Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said
> that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will
> fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.
>
> But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign
> that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural
> practice than helping people break an ancient habit.
>
> "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble
> Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York
> City.
>
>
> Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories
>
> There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali
> refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more
> to do with it.
>
> She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months
> ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an
> apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from
> her
> husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.
>
> She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will
> become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her
> daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the
> pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track
> the tears.
>
> She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of
> prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and
> bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why
> should my daughter go through it?" she said.
>
> Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are
> widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have
> that
> extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own
> lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their
> daughters' clitorises clipped off.
>
> Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg
> to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in
> the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and
> killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter
> Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.
>
> Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is
> necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have
> babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to
> cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets
> to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.
>
> "I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't
> do it here. We only give medicine.'
>
> "So we can go to Kenya to have it done."
>
> Copyright 1996 The New York Times
> Adama Kah
> The George Washington University
> Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
> 2121 I St., NW
> Rice Hall, Suite 707
> Washington, D.C. 20052
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 20:29:37 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <19970107192825.AAA16460@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Both Modou Loum and Aaron Aboayge are on the list now and as a custom, we expect
to have introductions from them. Welcome to the Gambia-l and
please send an intro to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 7 Jan 1997 16:04:19 -0600 (CST)
From: Yaya Jallow <yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Where's Gambia headed???
Message-ID: <Pine.GSO.3.95.970107153448.15156A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Fellas,
Let me begin by wishing a happy new year to all the list members,
particularly those who have just joined us over the holidays.
Clearly, a new page has been turned in our nation's history, and many of
the list members have already eloquently made the point of us beginning to
tackle the new challenges facing the second republic. The important place
to start is for all the elected representatives including Jammeh to place
Gambia's problems ahead of their personal aggrandizement and enrichment.
The mindset should be "it's not business as usual", and the era of using
political office for family payback is over.
This is an historic opportunity for Jammeh to now assume the role of
leadership. Now that our political woes have declined in severity, a clear
and concise economic strategy must be mapped out by Jammeh and his new
legislative cohorts. I would suggest that a national economic summit be
convened immediately inviting business leaders, academics, and
other functional influences. The time to act is now. I'm sure a lot of
the newly elected legislators are anxious and ready to go to work. Let the
process begin and let us not commit the mistakes of the past where
parliament is elected simply to go into a sleepless slumber.
Have a good day.
Yaya
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 09:36:08 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970108083456.AAA5868@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Senessie (Sanusi) Turay has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Sanusi,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 13:34:36 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town
Message-ID: <19970108123323.AAC28920@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Here is the mail Bass replied to yesterday. I was puzzled by the
reply Bass sent so I asked him to forward the refering mail to me. I
hope that both Bass and Karamba do not mind that I forward it to the
list where it was meant for.
------- Forwarded Message Follows -------
From: KTouray@aol.com
Date: Sun, 5 Jan 1997 19:16:30 -0500
To: KOLLS567@qatar.net.qa
Subject: Death of a Viable Town
In 1975 Georgetown was a vibrant town with it's several thousand inhabitants,
a pretty good economy and a general sense of optimism for even those who
visited. In 1997 it has become a shadow of it's former self with under a
thousand people, no economy and a generally gloomy future. The once wide and
neatly kept streets that criss-cross this beautiful town are the only
testament to this once exiciting town.
Three important sectors helped sustain the liveblood of the town when i was
growing up in the seventy's.The first was govermental. Being the regional
capital for M.I.Division the town had a significant civil service presence
ranging from the Commisioner's office to the post office /telecommunications
to customs , price control, public works and a host of others.The civil
servants helped the towns economy in two significant ways: -Since most of
them had with them dependents, they usually spent most of what they earned
within the confines of the town,consequently helping sustain the street
corner stores from where they got their consumer items such as bread , sugar
,attaya. For those who wanted higher end consumer goods like radios ,clothes
and the like there was an upscale side of town where NTC and various Lebanese
stores had shelves full all year round. The civil servents also help prop up
the real estate value of properties in town as crafty towns people
competetively built residencies to lure tenants. This inturn helped a cottage
industry of masoners, carpenters and painters stay in business.
Agriculture constituted a very important part of the town's life.Private
farmers in close coperation with a dedicated team of technical assistants
from China cultivated the land to maximum benefit. This is most illustrious
when one crosses into the island from the south bank at the Sankulay-Kunda
river. You can gaze into the horizon and be mesmerized by lush green fields
neatly apportioned into plots of paddies. You can hear the humming of
irrigation pumps and power tillers in the distance.. The rice farming was so
succeesful that the town attracted lots of seasonal workers from the Sabi
,Garawol and Gambisara areas who would come in during harvest to help in the
feilds. They added to our already significant cultural mix by organising
Sarahuleh programs to satisfy their nostalgia for loved ones left back home.
Farmers were easily able to market their yeilds either directly to the
government or sell it in the open market. Either way people made descent
living being in business for themselves with targeted gov't help.
The third aspect of the economy is its position as a commercial hub for the
surrounding area.We provided a sensible alternative for those small traders
for whom going all the way to Banjul for goods was not feasible. we had
fairly big stores that served as wholesalers to those small traders. Since
the town was not far from the Senegalese trading center of Kungel , cross
border trading was also significant. I remember my own dad engaging in that
cross border trading by bringing in soap and cooking oil from Kungel and
taking back rice and cigarettes. As an offshoot of the brisk commerce ,
transportation to and from both banks of entry into our town became an
industry of itself providing jobs for drivers , loaders , Bara operators,
food vendors and also the gov't who collected taxes.
With a relatively functioning economy the town was able keep families
together providing them a reason to uphold their community as everyone saw
themselves as having a stake in the town. People created opportunities
through private enterprise with measured assistance from gov't. Momodou
Sanyang the butcher was able to prosper because there were lines of poeple
lining every day to gobble up the two or three cattle he slaughtered daily,
Ramis Diab was able to operate a movie theater because folks lined up nightly
to sit through emotion-filled Indian movies, Faraba Kamaso crossed daily from
Salikegne to be the best cobbler he can be because there was enough jujus to
be made and finally Ifang and karantaba bands can count on regular
performances.
It is a tragedy that this wonderful town is left to wither and decay to the
extent that it is today. Like the rest of the country the leadership of our
nation has not preoccupied itself with formulating policies that are geared
towards sustaining communitiesthat will flourish with only little gov't
prodding. Our leaders can neither be convinced nor shamed into doing good for
their communities. As long as they awaken to a breathing neighbor or friend
woe be unto the rest of us. I have resolved to undertaking the rivival of my
beloved town on my own. It may not be much but I pledge to do all i can in
making us the great town we deserve to be. I hope to sell some members of
this group or their family rice from our lush green paddies.
Karamba
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 14:08:50 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970108130738.AAA11290@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Pa Modou Njie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Pa Modou,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 08 Jan 1997 14:25:53 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <32D3A061.882@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Debbie, you are right, it's not a muslim practice, i.e. not required by
al Q'uran, although it is mentionned, as far as I know as a warning:
don't cut too deep.
Adama, please read the article properly, there is no "ill-informed
accusation" of Islam:
> > ... and to follow what *he believes* his Muslim faith requires of him. < <
snip
> > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to
> > immigrants that *he Koran does *not* require the practice.
snip
But the people who practice it, seem often to be ill-informed about
their religion. The tradition is practiced and advocated by many African
muslims, often with religous arguments, but also with the argument: our
ancestors did it, so we have to keep the tradition. There is no female
circumcision in most of the arabic countries.
The origin is not clear and will probably never become clear. There are
different theories, possibly it started in pharaonic times, along River
Nile.
An interesting publication concerning the (ill-informed) religous
argumentation:
http://www.hollyfeld.org/~xastur/mutilate.html
("To mutilate in the Name of Jehovah or Allah" by S. Aldeeb)
I raised the issue in discussions with friends in The Gambia and got in
touch with a woman who is working on the empowerment of women (Binta
Sidibe, APGWA). I was told, that the topic has been more and more openly
discussed during the past years, that there has been a constantly
growing awareness and break of the taboo in The Gambia. Sounds good!
Greetings and best wishes for the New Year to all list members,
Andrea
Debbie Proctor wrote:
>
> This is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believe
> started by the arab culture.
>
> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
> Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing
> (206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471
> (206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95
> ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
>
> On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:
>
> > Gambia-l,
> >
> > In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that
> > it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature to
> > back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who
> > are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further
> > clarify such an ill-informed accusation.
> >
> > Adama Kah
> >
> >
> > The article follows:
> >
> > Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
> >
> > By CELIA W. DUGGER
> >
> > HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian
> > refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American
> > mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They
> > spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around
> > in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.
> >
> > Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will
> > go
> > to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an
> > ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that
> > became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have
> > their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to
> > preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith
> > requires of him.
> > "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have
> > failed my children."
> >
> > Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of
> > female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of
> > African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than
> > simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of
> > parents like Guled.
> >
> > The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that
> > more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the
> > United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or
> > have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet
> > been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau
> > population data.
> >
> > The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,
> > though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic
> > groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost
> > without exception.
> >
> > Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his
> > homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter
> > Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His
> > elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled
> > Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.
> >
> > One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the
> > television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly
> > explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,
> > placidly sucking her thumb.
> >
> > "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
> > behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
> > be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
> > something we just accept."
> >
> >
> > Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice
> >
> > Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in
> > the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan
> > to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the
> > harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it
> > punishable by up to five years in prison.
> >
> > But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often
> > impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their
> > daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the
> > law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department
> > officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in
> > March, would apply in such a case.
> >
> > "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said
> > Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the
> > justice department's criminal division.
> >
> > Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to
> > report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit
> > families
> > and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse
> > experts say.
> >
> > Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is
> > common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to
> > concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los
> > Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other
> > cities.
> >
> > Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite
> >
> > But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of
> > those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and
> > the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.
> >
> > With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and
> > refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in
> > the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited
> > in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still
> > living in a refugee camp in Kenya.
> >
> > Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information
> > about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
> > recently
> > surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only
> > two
> > reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.
> >
> > In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the
> > cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an
> > American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the
> > state Department of Human Resources.
> >
> > Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a
> > large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in
> > interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the
> > wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they
> > were subjected to the practice.
> >
> > Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old
> > Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she
> > urinated.
> > When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that
> > the girl's genital lips were largely fused.
> >
> > "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then
> > she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said
> > convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And
> > she didn't seem like a victim."
> > Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection
> > authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary
> > complaint was related to the cutting.
> > Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters
> > circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-
> > protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for
> > a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.
> > "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked
> > him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his
> > face.
> > "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he
> > wanted."
> > Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity
> >
> > In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters
> > be
> > cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer
> > to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that
> > caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,
> > with no
> > removal of tissue.
> >
> > They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which
> > ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,
> > infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a
> > tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.
> >
> > But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated
> > with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.
> >
> > Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the
> > hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new
> > law.
> >
> > "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,
> > safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female
> > genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news
> > release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.
> > The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have
> > settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they
> > are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically
> > directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes
> > prohibiting violence
> > against children, as France has done.
> >
> > Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people
> > who mutilate their children.
> >
> > JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work
> > among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American
> > co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.
> >
> > For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,
> > highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a
> > profound invasion of their privacy.
> >
> > "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all
> > she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.
> >
> > Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some
> > say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue
> > it.
> >
> > Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle
> > refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all
> > conspire to isolate the refugees.
> >
> > "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about
> > circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and
> > still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who
> > is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.
> >
> > In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has
> > organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that
> > work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the
> > practice.
> >
> > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to
> > immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.
> >
> > Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said
> > that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will
> > fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.
> >
> > But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign
> > that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural
> > practice than helping people break an ancient habit.
> >
> > "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble
> > Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York
> > City.
> >
> > Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories
> >
> > There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali
> > refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more
> > to do with it.
> >
> > She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months
> > ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an
> > apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from
> > her
> > husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.
> >
> > She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will
> > become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her
> > daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the
> > pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track
> > the tears.
> >
> > She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of
> > prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and
> > bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why
> > should my daughter go through it?" she said.
> >
> > Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are
> > widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have
> > that
> > extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own
> > lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their
> > daughters' clitorises clipped off.
> >
> > Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg
> > to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in
> > the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and
> > killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter
> > Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.
> >
> > Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is
> > necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have
> > babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to
> > cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets
> > to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.
> >
> > "I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't
> > do it here. We only give medicine.'
> >
> > "So we can go to Kenya to have it done."
> >
> > Copyright 1996 The New York Times
> > Adama Kah
> > The George Washington University
> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
> > 2121 I St., NW
> > Rice Hall, Suite 707
> > Washington, D.C. 20052
> >
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 14:03:18 +0000 (GMT)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970108135200.14457A-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Dear Members,
My name is Pa Modou Njie. I am a school teacher, but at
the moment I am doing a B.A. degree in English / Education at
the University of Stirling. I am 35 years old, married with
two kids. My family are here with me. My course ends in June
'98. My friend, Lamin K Demba, introduced me to Gambia-L and I
am very grateful to him. I wish all members a Happy And
Prosperous New Year. If I have left out any detail please let
me know. Bye.
Yours sincerely,
Pa Modou.
Date: Wed, 08 Jan 1997 15:20:32 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?
Message-ID: <32D3AD30.38B1@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
What about Mandinka, Fula, Djola language info?
Regards, Andrea
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 14:24:27 +0000 (GMT)
From: "M. Njie" <mn015@students.stir.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?
Message-ID: <Pine.HPP.3.91.970108141447.14457B-100000@whale.students.stir.ac.uk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:
> What about Mandinka, Fula, Djola language info?
>
> Regards, Andrea
>
Andrea,
There are wolof dictionaries around although I do not have
one with me. I have never, however, never heard of a Wolof
dictionary in cyberspace. If you want information about the
ethnic groups in The Gambia, I can help. I have written
about many of them and I am still continuing my research. Bye.
Regards,
Pa Modou.
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 15:25:00 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Is there a Wolof dictionnary in Cyberspace? Where?
Message-ID: <19970108142914.AAA15126@LOCALNAME>
Andrea,
You can check this site by Andy Lyons;
http://grove.ufl.edu/~alyons.
There is both a Wollof and a Mandinka dictionary to be downloaded.
Regards
Momodou
> What about Mandinka, Fula, Djola language info?
>
> Regards, Andrea
>
*******************************************************
URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 15:33:14 +-100
From: "Matarr M. Jeng." <mmjeng@image.dk>
To: "'The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List'"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Cc: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Africa-Disease
Message-ID: <01BBFD79.68CC24E0@globip104.image.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BBFD79.68D54CA0"
------ =_NextPart_000_01BBFD79.68D54CA0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Happy New Year to all the list members and their families and welcome =
to all the new members.
Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk OR =
mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk
=20
Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All =
rights reserved.=20
Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, =
published or used for broadcast without written authorization from the =
Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.=20
Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail: =
quoiset@sonatel.senet.net=20
08 Jan 97 - Science & Health Bulletin: Africa-Disease
Malaria, Ebola and AIDS Cited As Africa's Major Diseases
>From Musengwa Kayaya; PANA Staff Correspondent
LUSAKA, Zambia (PANA) - Malaria, Ebola and AIDS have been cited by a =
senior United States health administrator as some of the more serious =
re-emerging and new diseases in Africa.=20
David Satcher, the first African-American Director of the Atlanta-based =
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was quoted in a recent =
issue of "Washington Line," a State Department publication, as saying =
that malaria currently poses the greatest threat because of its =
resistance to chloroquine, the disease's traditional cure.=20
He said that there is a resurgency of malaria in many places in Africa =
where more and more children are entering hospitals after they are =
treated at home with chloroquine.=20
According to Satcher, the kids are often admitted for celebral malaria =
which is a more deadly form of the disease.=20
" So the whole issue of drug-resistant malaria represents what we =
consider to be part of an emerging infection," Satcher is quoted as =
saying.=20
Ebola which killed more than 300 people in Zaire in 1995 and another =
score in Gabon recently is one of the major infectious emerging diseases =
on the continent, in addition to the globally raging AIDS, he added.=20
While Africa has so far been the most severely aids affected region, he =
said, the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified South East Asia =
and India as zones where the HIV infection, which causes AIDS, was =
spreading at the most dramatic rate. The WHO estimates that some 40 =
million people, the majority in Africa, will be affected by AIDS at the =
turn of the century.=20
Satcher said that there was a possibility of Africa and the world at =
large experiencing other new epidemics due to the ability of germs to =
mutate, adapt and change to survive and become resistant to =
anti-biotics.=20
" That means periodically you are going to have a new virus, a new =
bacterium that we have not seen before. Or we could have a virus that =
has been there all along living in a monkey or some other animal, and =
then, for some reason, it mutates and becomes virulent to human beings," =
he said.=20
Satcher was optimistic however that the world was on the threshold of =
eradicating measles, one of the leading causes of death particularly =
among children in developing countries. Also targetted for eradication =
are polio and guinea worm which Satcher said still affected some parts =
of Africa and other developing regions.=20
------------------------------------------------------------------------
AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times=20
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 10:20:34 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msji[4~@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town
Message-ID: <199701081520.KAA25738@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
I don't want to appear heartless but was George Town really a viable
TOwn in the true meaning of the word? Closer look at the situation
reveal that the town was the result of river
transportion. The high cost of maintaining that relative to
roads made it impossible for the town to compete with others.
malanding
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 08 Jan 1996 18:09:05 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <30F13390.3430@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Debbie Proctor wrote:
>=20
> This is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believe
> started by the arab culture.
>=20
> +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=
+++++++
> Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housi=
ng
> (206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 35447=
1
> (206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95
> +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=
+++++++
>=20
> On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:
>=20
> > Gambia-l,
> >
> > In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that
> > it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literat=
ure to
> > back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who
> > are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further
> > clarify such an ill-informed accusation.
> >
> > Adama Kah
> >
> >
> > The article follows:
> >
> > Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
> >
> > By CELIA W. DUGGER
> >
> > HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalia=
n
> > refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American
> > mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They
> > spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles arou=
nd
> > in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.
> >
> > Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children wil=
l
> > go
> > to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an
> > ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that
> > became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have
> > their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to
> > preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim fa=
ith
> > requires of him.
> > "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have
> > failed my children."
> >
> > Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of
> > female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of
> > African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more t=
han
> > simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds =
of
> > parents like Guled.
> >
> > The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year th=
at
> > more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in th=
e
> > United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or
> > have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have =
yet
> > been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau
> > population data.
> >
> > The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection=
,
> > though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic
> > groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost
> > without exception.
> >
> > Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his
> > homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter
> > Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. H=
is
> > elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family f=
led
> > Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.
> >
> > One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the
> > television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly
> > explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,
> > placidly sucking her thumb.
> >
> > "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
> > behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women shoul=
d
> > be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
> > something we just accept."
> >
> >
> > Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice
> >
> > Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in
> > the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a p=
lan
> > to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the
> > harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it
> > punishable by up to five years in prison.
> >
> > But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often
> > impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their
> > daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating t=
he
> > law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice departme=
nt
> > officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect=
in
> > March, would apply in such a case.
> >
> > "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said
> > Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the
> > justice department's criminal division.
> >
> > Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant =
to
> > report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit
> > families
> > and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse
> > experts say.
> >
> > Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is
> > common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to
> > concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los
> > Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and oth=
er
> > cities.
> >
> > Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite
> >
> > But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness =
of
> > those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, an=
d
> > the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.
> >
> > With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and
> > refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden=
in
> > the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibit=
ed
> > in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still
> > living in a refugee camp in Kenya.
> >
> > Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering informati=
on
> > about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
> > recently
> > surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only
> > two
> > reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.
> >
> > In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop th=
e
> > cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an
> > American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the
> > state Department of Human Resources.
> >
> > Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a
> > large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said =
in
> > interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the
> > wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they
> > were subjected to the practice.
> >
> > Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old
> > Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she
> > urinated.
> > When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover t=
hat
> > the girl's genital lips were largely fused.
> >
> > "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "The=
n
> > she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said
> > convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. A=
nd
> > she didn't seem like a victim."
> >
> > Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection
> > authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary
> > complaint was related to the cutting.
> >
> > Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters
> > circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-
> > protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her =
for
> > a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.
> >
> > "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she as=
ked
> > him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in hi=
s
> > face.
> > "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he
> > wanted."
> >
> > Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity
> >
> > In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughter=
s
> > be
> > cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summ=
er
> > to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that
> > caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,
> > with no
> > removal of tissue.
> >
> > They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which
> > ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,
> > infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only=
a
> > tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.
> >
> > But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inunda=
ted
> > with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.
> >
> > Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the
> > hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new
> > law.
> >
> > "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive=
,
> > safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female
> > genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a ne=
ws
> > release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.
> >
> > The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have
> > settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say t=
hey
> > are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically
> > directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes
> > prohibiting violence
> > against children, as France has done.
> >
> > Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as peop=
le
> > who mutilate their children.
> >
> > JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work
> > among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American
> > co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.
> >
> > For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,
> > highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a
> > profound invasion of their privacy.
> >
> > "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if a=
ll
> > she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera sai=
d.
> >
> > Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, so=
me
> > say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must contin=
ue
> > it.
> >
> > Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle
> > refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all
> > conspire to isolate the refugees.
> >
> > "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only abou=
t
> > circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society a=
nd
> > still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker w=
ho
> > is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.
> >
> > In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has
> > organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups t=
hat
> > work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the
> > practice.
> >
> > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain =
to
> > immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.
> >
> > Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, sa=
id
> > that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency wil=
l
> > fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.
> >
> > But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sig=
n
> > that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural
> > practice than helping people break an ancient habit.
> >
> > "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble
> > Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New Yor=
k
> > City.
> >
> >
> > Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories
> >
> > There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali
> > refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing m=
ore
> > to do with it.
> >
> > She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three month=
s
> > ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in=
an
> > apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from
> > her
> > husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.
> >
> > She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will
> > become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her
> > daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show t=
he
> > pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to tr=
ack
> > the tears.
> >
> > She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of
> > prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and
> > bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why
> > should my daughter go through it?" she said.
> >
> > Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who a=
re
> > widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have
> > that
> > extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their =
own
> > lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their
> > daughters' clitorises clipped off.
> >
> > Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a l=
eg
> > to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her =
in
> > the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and
> > killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daught=
er
> > Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.
> >
> > Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is
> > necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have
> > babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to
> > cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the ticke=
ts
> > to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.
> >
> > "I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don'=
t
> > do it here. We only give medicine.'
> >
> > "So we can go to Kenya to have it done."
> >
> > Copyright 1996 The New York Times
> > Adama Kah
> > The George Washington University
> > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
> > 2121 I St., NW
> > Rice Hall, Suite 707
> > Washington, D.C. 20052
> >
Debbie !!
You are correct in saying that female circumcision is not an Islamic
invention,but wrong in blaming it on Arab culture.The fact that this
practice is almost non-existent in Saudi Arabia and the other countries
in the Arabian Peninsular,the birth place of Arab culture,should be a
strong enough circumstantial evidence against the argument that this
practice is Arabic in origin.That is why most of the muslim delegates
making fuss about this issue during the last Population Conference in
Cairo came from countries that are either African-African or
African-Arabic.
Regards Bassss!!
=20
--=20
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 10:37:39 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <199701081537.KAA25872@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Andrea,
Let me declare that I am no expert in this issue of female
circumcision, but with my experience as one who come from a country
where it is practiced, I find it hard to understand when they relate
eliminating it to women empowerment. As far as I know most men don't
know about wwhat women do in their rituals. Infact I have never heard or
seen any man making a fuss about his uncircucised woman (if he can
tell the difference). Although I can in the same note say that it is women
particularly the old who would do anything to get any female circumcised.
Perhaps I stand to be corrected on that.
A question I keep asking myself and perhaps you is what makes it a
women empowerment issue particularly in the Gambia?
Malanding
Date: Wed, 08 Jan 97 15:56:35 +0000
From: l.sabally@ic.ac.uk
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: l.sabally@ic.ac.uk
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <2898.9701081556@cecdb>
Gambia-l,
I am a final year Chemical Engineering student at Imperial College London. I
think Gambia-l is a great idea.
Lamin Sabally
Department of Chemical Engineering
Imperial College
Exhibition Road
London SW7 2BJ
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 08:29:42 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970108081845.53430A-100000@dante16.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
The warning to "not cut too deep" is actually in the Hadiths ( it was
spoken by Mohammed to the excisor Um Habibah who had asked whether
circumcision for women was forbidden or allowed). Now that Andrea has
raised this issue, I would be very interested to know the feelings and
reactions of Gambian list-members to the Western discourses on this
practice and especially the (often negative) focus on African immigrants.
On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Andrea Klumpp wrote:
> Debbie, you are right, it's not a muslim practice, i.e. not required by
> al Q'uran, although it is mentionned, as far as I know as a warning:
> don't cut too deep.
> Adama, please read the article properly, there is no "ill-informed
> accusation" of Islam:
>
> > > ... and to follow what *he believes* his Muslim faith requires of him. < <
> snip
> > > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to
> > > immigrants that *he Koran does *not* require the practice.
> snip
>
> But the people who practice it, seem often to be ill-informed about
> their religion. The tradition is practiced and advocated by many African
> muslims, often with religous arguments, but also with the argument: our
> ancestors did it, so we have to keep the tradition. There is no female
> circumcision in most of the arabic countries.
>
> The origin is not clear and will probably never become clear. There are
> different theories, possibly it started in pharaonic times, along River
> Nile.
>
> An interesting publication concerning the (ill-informed) religous
> argumentation:
>
> http://www.hollyfeld.org/~xastur/mutilate.html
> ("To mutilate in the Name of Jehovah or Allah" by S. Aldeeb)
>
> I raised the issue in discussions with friends in The Gambia and got in
> touch with a woman who is working on the empowerment of women (Binta
> Sidibe, APGWA). I was told, that the topic has been more and more openly
> discussed during the past years, that there has been a constantly
> growing awareness and break of the taboo in The Gambia. Sounds good!
>
> Greetings and best wishes for the New Year to all list members,
>
> Andrea
>
>
> Debbie Proctor wrote:
> >
> > This is not a mulism practice, it is a cultural practice. I believe
> > started by the arab culture.
> >
> > ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
> > Debbie Proctor, Administrator U of W Conference Housing
> > (206) 543-8443 McCarty Hall, Box 354471
> > (206) 543-4094 Seattle, Wa. 98l95
> > ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
> >
> > On Tue, 7 Jan 1997, Adama Kah wrote:
> >
> > > Gambia-l,
> > >
> > > In the female genital mutilation article an insinuation is made that
> > > it is a Muslim practice. I have NEVER come across any muslim literature to
> > > back such terrible practice. Maybe some of the more list members who
> > > are more knowledgeable on Islam's view of such a practice can further
> > > clarify such an ill-informed accusation.
> > >
> > > Adama Kah
> > >
> > >
> > > The article follows:
> > >
> > > Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
> > >
> > > By CELIA W. DUGGER
> > >
> > > HOUSTON -- Just six months after arriving in Houston from a Somalian
> > > refugee camp, Ahmed Guled's family has eased into the American
> > > mainstream. His children attend the Pilgrim Elementary School. They
> > > spend afternoons with Power Ranger reruns. The baby girl toddles around
> > > in a Gap T-shirt and denim miniskirt.
> > >
> > > Guled himself holds dear the all-American dream that his children will
> > > go
> > > to college and prosper in the United States. But he also clings to an
> > > ancient tradition that is customary in parts of Africa -- and that
> > > became a federal crime this year. He believes his daughters must have
> > > their clitorises cut off and their genital lips stitched together to
> > > preserve their virginity and to follow what he believes his Muslim faith
> > > requires of him.
> > > "It's my responsibility," he said. "If I don't do it, I will have
> > > failed my children."
> > >
> > > Caseworkers and federal health officials say stopping the practice of
> > > female genital cutting among the small, but growing, population of
> > > African refugees and immigrants in the United States will take more than
> > > simply passing a law. It will mean finding a way to change the minds of
> > > parents like Guled.
> > >
> > > The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated this year that
> > > more than 150,000 women and girls of African origin or ancestry in the
> > > United States may be at risk of having the rite performed on them or
> > > have already been cut, though it cautions that no field surveys have yet
> > > been done to confirm that statistic, based on 1990 Census Bureau
> > > population data.
> > >
> > > The rite is commonplace in 28 countries that span Africa's midsection,
> > > though it varies widely in its prevalence and severity. Some ethnic
> > > groups do not follow the custom at all, while others do so almost
> > > without exception.
> > >
> > > Like other refugees in Houston, Guled, who was a math teacher in his
> > > homeland, said he would, if necessary, take his 17-month-old daughter
> > > Ikram out of the country when the time comes in six or seven years. His
> > > elder daughter, 11-year-old Faduma, was initiated before the family fled
> > > Somalia after a bomb fell on their home in Mogadishu.
> > >
> > > One recent afternoon his older children clustered around the
> > > television, while his wife, Halima Ali Haqi Sheeky, who is 28, shyly
> > > explained the purpose of the cutting. Ikram was curled up in her lap,
> > > placidly sucking her thumb.
> > >
> > > "We were taught that this was a way of ensuring a girl's good
> > > behavior," she said. "It prevents them from running wild. Women should
> > > be meek, simple and quiet, not aggressive and outgoing. This is
> > > something we just accept."
> > >
> > >
> > > Two Strategies Meant to Stop the Practice
> > >
> > > Congress this year adopted a dual strategy to combat the practice in
> > > the United States. It directed federal health agencies to develop a plan
> > > to reach out to the immigrant communities and educate them about the
> > > harm of genital cutting. And it criminalized the practice, making it
> > > punishable by up to five years in prison.
> > >
> > > But the law will be difficult to enforce.. While refugees are often
> > > impoverished, those who are able to save enough money to take their
> > > daughters out of the country for cutting are probably not violating the
> > > law as it is written, some human-rights lawyers say. Justice department
> > > officials said they were not sure how the law, which goes into effect in
> > > March, would apply in such a case.
> > >
> > > "It hasn't come across as something to even think about before," said
> > > Marsha Liss, a trial lawyer in the child exploitation section of the
> > > justice department's criminal division.
> > >
> > > Doctors who spot cases of genital cutting are likely to be reluctant to
> > > report parents to authorities for fear of breaking up close-knit
> > > families
> > > and sending well-meaning mothers and fathers to prison, child-abuse
> > > experts say.
> > >
> > > Also, the population from African nations where genital cutting is
> > > common are scattered across the United States, making it difficult to
> > > concentrate enforcement efforts. Besides Houston, they live in Los
> > > Angeles, New York, Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta and other
> > > cities.
> > >
> > > Secrecy Impedes Effort to Eliminate Rite
> > >
> > > But perhaps the principal complicating factors are the secretiveness of
> > > those who believe genital cutting is an essential rite of passage, and
> > > the hidden nature of the wounds and scars themselves.
> > >
> > > With the recent attention to the issue in the media, immigrants and
> > > refugees said they are intensely aware that their custom is forbidden in
> > > the United States. Guled said that he heard the practice was prohibited
> > > in the United States on BBC radio early this year while he was still
> > > living in a refugee camp in Kenya.
> > >
> > > Only in recent months have federal agencies begun gathering information
> > > about the practice. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
> > > recently
> > > surveyed state child-abuse agencies. Thirty have replied so far. Only
> > > two
> > > reported a case that involved the practice, federal officials said.
> > >
> > > In Hawaii, child-protection authorities intervened in time to stop the
> > > cutting; in Georgia the mother who cut her daughter's genitals was an
> > > American, not an African, said Joyce Goldberg, a spokeswoman for the
> > > state Department of Human Resources.
> > >
> > > Several doctors in the United States and in Canada, where there is a
> > > large Somali population and where the practice is also illegal, said in
> > > interviews they had seen girls who have been genitally cut. But the
> > > wounds were healed, they said, and it was difficult to know when they
> > > were subjected to the practice.
> > >
> > > Carolyn Levitt, a pediatrician in St. Paul, Minn., said a 14-year-old
> > > Ethiopian girl came in complaining of a burning sensation when she
> > > urinated.
> > > When a nurse practitioner examined her, she was shocked to discover that
> > > the girl's genital lips were largely fused.
> > >
> > > "She said, 'Oh my gosh, what am I seeing?"' the doctor recalled. "Then
> > > she called me in. I found a warm, conversant teenager who said
> > > convincingly that nothing had happened. She wasn't asking for help. And
> > > she didn't seem like a victim."
> > >
> > > Dr. Levitt did not report the girl's family to child-protection
> > > authorities. She couldn't say for sure whether the girl's urinary
> > > complaint was related to the cutting.
> > >
> > > Other doctors say parents have asked them how to have their daughters
> > > circumcised. In New York City, Peggy McHugh, director of the child-
> > > protection team at Bellevue Hospital Center, said a father asked her for
> > > a referral to a doctor who would cut his 3-year-old daughter.
> > >
> > > "I told him this was not done here in America," she said; then she asked
> > > him if he planned to bring in a son to have tribal scars etched in his
> > > face.
> > > "He was not pleased with me. He said I just didn't understand what he
> > > wanted."
> > >
> > > Alternative Is Offered for Cultural Sensitivity
> > >
> > > In Seattle, after Somali mothers repeatedly asked that their daughters
> > > be
> > > cut, a group of doctors at Harborview Medical Center agreed this summer
> > > to consider making a ritual nick of the prepuce, a fold of skin that
> > > caps the clitoris and that is analogous to the foreskin of the penis,
> > > with no
> > > removal of tissue.
> > >
> > > They said they saw the procedure as an alternative to cutting, which
> > > ranges from removal of the clitoris to the most extreme form,
> > > infibulation, which involves sewing up the genital lips to leave only a
> > > tiny hole for passage of urine and menstrual blood.
> > >
> > > But this month the hospital abandoned the proposal after being inundated
> > > with hundreds of letters, postcards, and calls protesting it.
> > >
> > > Retiring Rep. Patricia Schroeder, D-Colo., had also written the
> > > hospital, saying that she believed its proposal would violate the new
> > > law.
> > >
> > > "Harborview's role in considering the need for a culturally sensitive,
> > > safe alternative to the practices of female circumcision or female
> > > genital mutilation has now been concluded," the hospital said in a news
> > > release, clearly hoping to end the public furor.
> > >
> > > The law itself has been sharply debated among many Africans who have
> > > settled in the United States. Even some opposed to the practice say they
> > > are offended that Congress adopted a law that seems specifically
> > > directed at Africans, rather than relying on general statutes
> > > prohibiting violence
> > > against children, as France has done.
> > >
> > > Others feel that Americans have unfairly stereotyped Africans as people
> > > who mutilate their children.
> > >
> > > JoAnne D'Alisera, an anthropologist who has done extensive field work
> > > among Sierra Leonean immigrants in the Washington area, said American
> > > co-workers often bluntly ask them if they have been cut.
> > >
> > > For the Sierra Leoneans, genital cutting is part of an elaborate,
> > > highly secret initiation rite. The questions about it are seen as a
> > > profound invasion of their privacy.
> > >
> > > "One woman felt people were looking at her and talking to her as if all
> > > she was was a big genital that had been mutilated," Ms. D'Alisera said.
> > >
> > > Among Somali refugees resettled by the U.S. government in Houston, some
> > > say they will abandon the practice, while others say they must continue
> > > it.
> > >
> > > Workers at the Refugee Services Alliance, an agency that helps settle
> > > refugees, say language barriers, cultural differences and poverty all
> > > conspire to isolate the refugees.
> > >
> > > "What these women need is people who will educate them, not only about
> > > circumcision, but how to survive and assimilate in American society and
> > > still keep their culture and religion," said Miriam Diria, a worker who
> > > is herself an ethnic Somali from Ethiopia.
> > >
> > > In recent months the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has
> > > organized meetings with advocates for refugees and nonprofit groups that
> > > work closely with Africans to develop strategies for combating the
> > > practice.
> > >
> > > The groups may, for example, ask Muslim religious leaders to explain to
> > > immigrants that the Koran does not require the practice.
> > >
> > > Jo Ivey Boufford, principal deputy assistant secretary for health, said
> > > that while there is no specific budget for the effort, the agency will
> > > fund some nonprofit groups to conduct educational campaigns.
> > >
> > > But human-rights advocates say the lack of a specific budget is a sign
> > > that the government is more interested in criminalizing a cultural
> > > practice than helping people break an ancient habit.
> > >
> > > "The government should put its money where its mouth is," said Seble
> > > Dawit, director of Alliances -- An African Women's Network in New York
> > > City.
> > >
> > >
> > > Daughter Protected by Mother's Memories
> > >
> > > There is no monolithic view on genital cutting among the Somali
> > > refugees in Houston. Fahria Abdi, 33, has decided she wants nothing more
> > > to do with it.
> > >
> > > She arrived in Houston with her 5-year-old daughter Sahra three months
> > > ago. She speaks no English and is struggling to survive on welfare in an
> > > apartment that is empty except for mattresses. She was separated from
> > > her
> > > husband in the anarchy that engulfed her homeland four years ago.
> > >
> > > She does not know if he is alive or dead. She does not know what will
> > > become of her in America. But she does know she will never have her
> > > daughter cut. Mrs. Abdi herself was stitched up as a child. To show the
> > > pain that trauma caused her she ran her fingers down her cheeks to track
> > > the tears.
> > >
> > > She said the consummation of her marriage took more than a week of
> > > prolonged nightly attempts at penetration that left her torn and
> > > bleeding. Childbirth was agony. "After I have had all this pain, why
> > > should my daughter go through it?" she said.
> > >
> > > Several other Somali women who had also been infibulated -- and who are
> > > widowed or separated from their husbands -- said they would not have
> > > that
> > > extreme form of cutting done to their daughters. The damage to their own
> > > lives was too great. But they did continue to want the tip of their
> > > daughters' clitorises clipped off.
> > >
> > > Halima Eidl, 20, arrived in Houston in 1993, a war widow who lost a leg
> > > to bullet wounds. She married the young doctor who ministered to her in
> > > the hospital and obtained a false leg for her. He was later shot and
> > > killed in the chaos. Like Mrs. Abdi, she and her 21/2-year-old daughter
> > > Rashaida are here alone, scraping by on welfare.
> > >
> > > Mrs. Eidl still believes a milder form of the cutting she endured is
> > > necessary so that Rashaida does not later run off with boys and have
> > > babies before marriage. She was disappointed that Medicaid refused to
> > > cover the procedure. She does not know how she will pay for the tickets
> > > to take Rashaida to Africa, but she will try to find a way.
> > >
> > > "I asked the doctor to do it for me," she said. "He told me, 'We don't
> > > do it here. We only give medicine.'
> > >
> > > "So we can go to Kenya to have it done."
> > >
> > > Copyright 1996 The New York Times
> > > Adama Kah
> > > The George Washington University
> > > Office of The Vice President and Treasurer
> > > 2121 I St., NW
> > > Rice Hall, Suite 707
> > > Washington, D.C. 20052
> > >
>
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 08:34:45 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970108083023.53430C-100000@dante16.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Malanding,
I cannot speak for Gambian (or any other circumcised) women as to their
views on empowerment, but in the course of doing research in the Gambia on
the campaign to stop the practice, I have indeed come across a large
number of men (in addition to the older women that you so correctly
mention) who feel very strongly that the practice must continue because it
is an essential marker of cultural/ethnic identity and/or because it
affects female sexual/moral behavior. I would be extremely interested in
other members' views on this topic. Ylva H.
On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
> Andrea,
> Let me declare that I am no expert in this issue of female
> circumcision, but with my experience as one who come from a country
> where it is practiced, I find it hard to understand when they relate
> eliminating it to women empowerment. As far as I know most men don't
> know about wwhat women do in their rituals. Infact I have never heard or
> seen any man making a fuss about his uncircucised woman (if he can
> tell the difference). Although I can in the same note say that it is women
> particularly the old who would do anything to get any female circumcised.
> Perhaps I stand to be corrected on that.
>
> A question I keep asking myself and perhaps you is what makes it a
> women empowerment issue particularly in the Gambia?
>
> Malanding
>
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 14:10:27 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Test!!!
Message-ID: <9701081910.AA44044@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Test!!!
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 12:03:44 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970108120329.44264C-100000@dante04.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 13:49:53 -0500 (EST)
From: Modou Jallow <mjallow@st6000.sct.edu>
To: yher@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
List members...,
The subject of circumcision may be a very sesitive issue to most of us but
it one that needs addressing. I do not certainly know if this is an
Islamic practice but it's a common cultural ritual practiced by most
African countries. Since it view as an ancient cultural issue, I think
that we, as a modern generation, need to question the reason behind the
practice.
I am certain that most members would rather keep quiet about the subject
because they are or have been part of the society in which the practice is
still strong. However, for the sake of the younger upcoming generation, we
need to retrain our thoughts and question the very beginning of such an
inhumane act.
The idea of male circumcision is justifiable because there is simply some
extra unwanted skin hanging. When it comes to the woman however, there is
no justifiable reason that any one can give you. Simply put, our ancestors
were brain-washed into accepting the idea of circumcision as a way for
women to hold unto their husbands...In doing so, they will be able to keep
their husbands for life as they cannot enjoy the art of making love. Thus they
will have no reason to desire another man.
The mutilation of a female genital for the sole purpose of satisfying
another man is inhumane and insane. I must say that those days are near
gone...but we still need to work harder to achieve our goals. I cannot
talk about the Arabs because I do not know their culture but Africans must
begin to reason the ancient practices of their elders. Until we
can face the truth and confront the myths, our daughters are likely to
suffer the same pain our grandmothers, mothers and sisters went through.
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
______________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
______________________________________________________________________________
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 21:53:03 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <1CE561D0251@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Brothers & Sisters,
Welcome to all the new members. Thanks to everyone for their
contributions.
I think that this topic is very important, and I therefore want to
share some thoughts with you. I will first of all like to say that ,
I strongly believe that this act of female circumcision or genital mutilation,
is an outdated and barbaric act. It is a fact that there are different
levels of the practice, but I will here put everything in one "box".
Malanding questioned how an abolition of this act could empower
women? I do not think I can answer that question appropriately,
because I do not know what the author meant by that. One thing I know, is
that one of the arguments used for the continued performance of these
practice is that, it helps to control the women's sexuality in other
words it "tames" them. Experiences in many countries in the world
have shown that an operation into the female genital is not
necessary to control them, there are social forms of control. I am
not in any way justifying the controlling of any individual or group.
What am driving at is that, why can't we take our women seriously, and
threat them as mature and responsible individuals. The believe that women
do not have control over their sexual drive is a myth which needs to
be demystified. If this is the case, then we would have been experiencing
"women raping men" in parts of the world where women are not
circumcised. The women could be "empowered" because they are allowed
to have control over their own body.
On the other hand, empowerment, I think is more than the abolition of
the act of cutting women. The first step, I believe here is education. Education
will give more information to women and hence place them in a better position to make
wiser decisions for their offsprings.
Another argument used by advocates of the practice is that it is our
tradition. What is tradition??? I am not in any way suggesting that
there is something wrong with traditions, what am trying to say is that,
we should not be slaves of traditions. Some traditions are worth
keeping and others are not. The traditions we are
following today are all social constructions. Why should we continue
to do something just because our ancestors were doing it? The
decisions to do what ever thing was made in a certain historical and
social context which we don't have to follow today.
Many men do not talk much about the practice because they have little
or no knowledge about it. This could be because the issue of
circumcision for both men and women is so secretive. I have no doubt
that the more men who get to know what these small girls experience,
the more open opposition we will experience.
Finally, I would like to tell the "western women" to be more humble when
it comes to their criticism of the practice. I strongly believe that
the struggle to abolish this inhuman act should be led by the women
in the countries where it is practice. Too much condemnation from
westerners can could be counter productive. It can place, both
men and women from cultures where the act is practice on the
defensive. We should try and find a balance between cultural
relativism and ethnocentric assumptions.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 16:15:16 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu (Malanding S. Jaiteh)
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law (fwd)
Message-ID: <199701082115.QAA28005@hemlock.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
I am tempted again to put in my few cents in the circumcision
debate. Perhaps the practice of female circumcision is one of those inhumane
rituals our ancestors were brain-washed into adopting without reasoning.
However we must remind ourselves that it is one thing identifying
problems in an alien culture and another thing defining an appropriate
solution to it.
Personally I believe that the practice certainly has a lot of
problems. While the ritual is seen by many outsiders as genital mutilation
I do not believe that we have any reason to refer to those who
practice it as a bunch inhumane folks with intent to oppress their
women. In the same note I hope that there are no aliens out there who
are divising ways to punish the human race for brainwashing their
individuals into accepting the institution of marriage as the most
ideal and godly way for humans to live together.
Malanding
Date: Wed, 08 Jan 1997 16:59:00 -0500
From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <s2d3d264.086@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
Ylva,
first of all, i'm really glad that you actually had to opportunity to
do something. i'm hoping that i get the chance to go back home maybe
when i start working on a thesis to study this more closely but on
the other hand, i pray that the practice would have been eliminated
by then. on the issue of men you've talked to thinking it a "marker
of cultural/ethnic identity", is really crazy. there are so many
other ways of identifying with you culture or ethnicity other than
this way. Morality and sexual behaviour can also be maintained in
other ways. I think that these men need to rethink their views and
the consequences of such practices on women. if some of these
women/girls end up not being able to have children, these same men
won't hesitate to marry other women who can or cast them aside.
there's still a lot of work that needs to be done. i'd appreciate it
if you can fill me in on your career path. i assume it may be public
health. so long
yaikah
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 18:03:07 -0500 (EST)
From: Aaron Kofi Aboagye <gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Gambian Mailing List)
Subject: Re: Introduction
Message-ID: <199701082303.SAA19672@acmey.gatech.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi,
My name is Aaron Kofi Aboagye. I came to the U.S in October, 1996 to
pursue a masters degree program in electrical engineering at Georgia Tech.
I heard about this list from Raye and I asked him to get me on the list
because I spent two years in the Gambia and I think it will be a good
opportunity to meet some old friends and make new ones.
I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year!!
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 08 Jan 1997 17:36:22 -0600 (CST)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: THE STATE OF OUR COUNTRY
Message-ID: <01IDZ3OLAQJM8XWN79@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Let me begin by wishing every member of Gambia-L a very HAPPY NEW YEAR.
Before I delve into the subject matter I intend to discuss, I want to thank
and congratulate Karamba on a very wonderful piece on George town. Perhaps it's
one most important topic ever brought by any member on the list that has
significant relevance to our situation as a developing nation. Karamba, the
subject matter that you have discussed deals with issue of rural-urban
migration. It is an issue that has attracted the attention of development
economists in all developing countries. The theoretical explanation of the
problem from the economist point of view, stems from falling wages, poor
agricultural harvest and natural disasters. As a result, people migrate from
the rural areas to the cities not for real earnings but expected incomes.
If we make a metaphysical switch from theory to real life experience, the
George Town story epitomizes some of the failures of the Jawara regime. There
were several thriving provincial towns in the 1970's : George Town(of course),
Kaur (Dandy Mayo...tiyang tama ning tala kodi tombong), Basse, Kerrewan and
the list goes on and on. As it stands, all that these towns have in common is
that they are all in dilapidated state and reviving them will be a humongous
undertaking I don't care the size of the resources to be used.
In the interest of brevity, the failure of these towns are associated with two
institutions :
(1) the Gambia Commercial and Development Bank,
(2) the Gambia Produce and Marketing Board
For those members of the list who were familiar with the provinces in the
1970's will bear witness with me the GPMB DEPOTS at Kaur, Basang and Basse
were responsible for a greater proportion of the employment in those towns.
The GCDB was designed to make credit available to the local farmer and some
other development projects.
Unfortunately, the officials charged with the responsibility to carry out this
task failed to deliver for the people but themselves. It was a systematic
exploitation and debauchment of authority in it worse form at the expense of themasses who are abandoning the villages and towns in search of their daily
survival in the Toubab Banko area. Karamba you are right the whole damn thing is a tragedy. You know folks, The Gambia is a very small country, it would have
been a model of excellence, if it were not greed and selfishness of our own
people.No wonder those very officials are suffering today. I have said it
before,the same practise continues unabated under Jammeh, if not even worse
with Jammeh at the helm in the Swiss Gate. For me personally, I do not see a
panacea for The Gambia in sight.....even for the long run and certainly not
with the current regime.
Karamba, it is a pity that I got consumed with your topic I cannot get into
my own and my time is up to attend to my intellectual work.
Inspite of my time constraint, a closing remark is in order for Jammeh and
his friends : WHAT GOES FOR YOU GOES FOR EVERYONE, and this claim in turn is
the corner stone of the case for a constitutional government.
MUSA BASSADI JAWARA
VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 21:08:09 -0500 (EST)
From: KTouray@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: (Fwd) Death of a Viable Town
Message-ID: <970108190014_1190991645@emout15.mail.aol.com>
Malanding
I beg to differ on your assertion that the relative cost of transpotation was
at the heart of what collapsed G/town or that its very existance was to a
large extent dependent on river traffic. Surely a good part of the commerce
into the town came through the river, it was by no means the sole channel. We
had significant land traffic both on the north and south banks. Your
argument also presupposes that other outlaying areas with lower
transportation costs significantly gained. The evidence points to an
entirely different picture in that all provincial towns have witnessed a
protracted shrinkage in both population base and properity. Bansang is
perhaps the closest one can describe as being in a relative better shape than
it was say 15 years ago. Even in that case i will argue that what has happen
is the town has seen an influx of people who are not necessarily employed in
a sustainable sector of the economy like agriculture. This is not to say one
has to have only an agrerian economic outlook. Small businesses are
certainly important but no town can survive and prosper on a long-term basis
when all you have going on is an economy that is driven almost entirely by
consumption. Folks have to have atleast modest means to be able maintain
their communities because the only other alternative is to flee. There is
nothing currently going on in Bansang that leads me to believe that it will
avoid a similar fate. I do wish them all the best.
karamba
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 18:55:06 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970108182707.3126A-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Assalamu alaikum.
I am Sanusi Turay of Gambia linage. My parents are Sarakulays who have
been living in Sierra Leone for almost 35 years.I was borned and brought
up in Eastern Sierra Leone. I know little about gambian issues, though I have
been following the latest political developments with some Gambian
brothers and sisters here,in Kuala Lumpur. I hope this list will serve as an
eye opener for me and I will try to contribute on my own humble way.
I am presently studying with some 12 Gambians brothers and sisters in the
International Islamic University Malaysia. I am undertaking an
undergraduate programme in Islamic and Arabic studies. I am also learning
english as a gradaution requirement regardless of my accademic background.
It is nice to be among my brothers and sisters. Momodou thanks for
approving my request.
Wassalm.
Sanusi.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 19:04:45 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE: NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970108190124.3126C-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
-
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 18:55:06 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: GAMBIA-L: ,
The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
;
Subject: Re: New member
Assalamu alaikum.
I am Sanusi Turay of Gambia linage. My parents are Sarakulays who have
been living in Sierra Leone for almost 35 years.I was borned and brought
up in Eastern Sierra Leone. I know little about gambian issues, though I have
been following the latest political developments with some Gambian
brothers and sisters here,in Kuala Lumpur. I hope this list will serve as an
eye opener for me and I will try to contribute on my own humble way.
I am presently studying with some 12 Gambians brothers and sisters in the
International Islamic University Malaysia. I am undertaking an
undergraduate programme in Islamic and Arabic studies. I am also learning
english as a gradaution requirement regardless of my accademic background.
It is nice to be among my brothers and sisters. Momodou thanks for
approving my request.
Wassalm.
Sanusi.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 19:16:30 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: NEW MEMBER
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970108191441.3126F-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Senessie Turay wrote:
> -
> Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 18:55:06 +0800 (SGT)
> From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
> To: GAMBIA-L: ,
> The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> ;
> Subject: Re: New member
>
> Assalamu alaikum.
> I am Sanusi Turay of Gambia linage. My parents are Sarakulays who have
> been living in Sierra Leone for almost 35 years.I was borned and brought
> up in Eastern Sierra Leone. I know little about gambian issues, though I have
> been following the latest political developments with some Gambian
> brothers and sisters here,in Kuala Lumpur. I hope this list will serve as an
> eye opener for me and I will try to contribute on my own humble way.
> I am presently studying with some 12 Gambians brothers and sisters in the
> International Islamic University Malaysia. I am undertaking an
> undergraduate programme in Islamic and Arabic studies. I am also learning
> english as a gradaution requirement regardless of my accademic background.
> It is nice to be among my brothers and sisters. Momodou thanks for
> approving my request.
> Wassalm.
> Sanusi.
>
>
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 23:49:17 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Ramadan
Message-ID: <199701090449.XAA01734@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Folks, when is Ramadan begining?
Malanding
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 00:08:02 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ramadan
Message-ID: <9701090508.AA26916@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Malandig, you wrote:
> Folks, when is Ramadan begining?
>
First, I would like to wish all the fellow muslim brothers and sisters a
very successful and healthy Ramadan month. May Allah answer all your
prayers. And please, do not forget me in your DU'A.
Below is some forwarded information that might be helpful:
Sighting of the Moon Crescent for First of Ramadhaan 1417
----------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------
For Thursday, January 9, 1997 (Shabaan 29, 1417) we have calculated the
crescent age at sunset for various locations around the world. It is our
opinion that on Thursday January 9, 1997 (Shabaan 29, 1417), the crescent
will be too young for sighting in Australia, Far East, India, Pakistan,
Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, East Africa and Europe.
There is possibility that the crescent might be sighted in Toronto and in
North Eastern cities of USA. However weather permitting, we are expecting
a sighting in Florida, Texas, California and Western Canada.
We therefore believe that subject to confirmation:
Friday January 10, 1997 should be the First of Ramadhaan 1417 for those
Muslims residing in Canada and the United States.
Saturday January 11, 1997 should be the First of Ramadhaan 1417 for those
Muslims residing in other parts of the world.
PS
please, do post any new inforamation regarding these dates.
Thank you
Regards,
Moe S. Jallow
______________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
______________________________________________________________________________
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 00:21:26 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ramadan
Message-ID: <199701090521.AAA01762@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Thank you Moe and God Bless us all.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 21:37:16 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970108193238.3126G-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I have been following this debate since yesterday and I found
it very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possible
reasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. frankly
I am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo such
trauma or any of my relatives for that matter.
The most important reason for this practice is that, it is part
and parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice for
more than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egypt
during the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,
Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here in
Malaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:
The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libia
manora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiation
process .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.
The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longer
interested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime against
humanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancy
and painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many women
and young children.
The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnah
circumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of the
nose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia and
Indonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.
It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw a
lady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemning
it. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny the
husband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by the
Prophet according to this source, some people continued to carry on the
practice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinion
that it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authentic
teachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is
-wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and call
for a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for him
to start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision is
hygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastest
religion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not to
inflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's well
being is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that the
Prophet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitally
mutilated. Why do we have to practise it?
Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deter
female from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. They
said, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control her
sexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family's
self image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen their
sexual drives by means of initiation.
The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:
Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.
It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it could
not prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reduce
the number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of is
sexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure they
will never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long as
you have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra na
yu own no to palaba-
you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as an
essential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding act
by Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there are
sisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are still
virgins and innocent.
Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of the
Islamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despite
the fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent of
Islam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in the
case of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deleted
in their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practice
should continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I think
it is high time to think of cutting the testacles
of some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido and
prevent them from impregnating innocent girls.
Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is not
trimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man is
maulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of all
kinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast and
variety.
To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let think
about this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychological
effects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutions
some day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both in
Gambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich cultures
must accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islam
as well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instance
the Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs used
to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviors
were condoned by their respective cultures and
societies. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayers
and fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should be
bragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do away
with ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach our
sisters all the good values that can make them good human being and
resposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage their
organs and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.
I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am not
used to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravate
you.
WASSALAM.
SANUSI TURAY
KL
MALAYSIA
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 8 Jan 1997 21:42:16 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Ramadan
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970108214009.3126H-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Ramadan is either on Friday or saturday in Asia that will fall on the
10th 0r 11 th .
On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
> Folks, when is Ramadan begining?
>
> Malanding
>
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 11:03:09 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970109100202.AAA20770@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Lamine Ndiaye has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Lamine,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 06:32:06 -0600 (CST)
From: Yvan Russell <vbu053@freenet.mb.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.91.970109062231.18549B-100000@winnie.freenet.mb.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Fri, 3 Jan 1997 momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk wrote:
> Yvan Russell has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
> to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Yvan
> please send an introduction of your self to the list.
Hi. I am a Canadian citizen from Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. I became
interested in the issues of Gambia through discussion with a friend of
mine who is a Gambian citizen living in my city.
Yvan
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 08:38:54 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970109083039.47884E-100000@dante25.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Senessie,
Thank you for your thoughtful response. I will refrain from writing too
long a response (I have been researching this issue for many years and can
get a bit wordy...) but have to point out that it is not entirely correct
to say that the Sudanese are no longer interested in this practice.
Although it is true that,in theory, infibulation has been outlawed in the
Sudan for many years and that a fatwa was issued in the 1940's calling for
sunna circumcision only, it is a well-documented reality that only 1.2% of
Sudanese women are uncircumcised, and 83% have undergone the most radical
form, infibulation or so-called "pharaonic circumcision."
For those who may want more information on this and have access to a
University Library, there is a very good article in the latest issue of
Medical Anthropology Quarterly addressing this issue.
Best, Ylva
On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Senessie Turay wrote:
>
> I have been following this debate since yesterday and I found
> it very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possible
> reasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. frankly
> I am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo such
> trauma or any of my relatives for that matter.
>
> The most important reason for this practice is that, it is part
> and parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice for
> more than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egypt
> during the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,
> Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here in
> Malaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:
>
> The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libia
> manora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiation
> process .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.
> The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longer
> interested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime against
> humanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancy
> and painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many women
> and young children.
>
> The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnah
> circumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of the
> nose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia and
> Indonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.
>
> It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw a
> lady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemning
> it. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny the
> husband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by the
> Prophet according to this source, some people continued to carry on the
> practice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinion
> that it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authentic
> teachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is
> -wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and call
> for a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for him
> to start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision is
> hygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastest
> religion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not to
> inflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's well
> being is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that the
> Prophet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitally
> mutilated. Why do we have to practise it?
>
> Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deter
> female from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. They
> said, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control her
> sexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family's
> self image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen their
> sexual drives by means of initiation.
>
> The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:
> Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.
> It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it could
> not prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reduce
> the number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of is
> sexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure they
> will never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long as
> you have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra na
> yu own no to palaba-
> you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as an
> essential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding act
> by Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there are
> sisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are still
> virgins and innocent.
>
> Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of the
> Islamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despite
> the fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent of
> Islam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in the
> case of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deleted
> in their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practice
> should continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I think
> it is high time to think of cutting the testacles
> of some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido and
> prevent them from impregnating innocent girls.
>
> Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is not
> trimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man is
> maulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of all
> kinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast and
> variety.
>
> To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let think
> about this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychological
> effects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutions
> some day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both in
> Gambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich cultures
> must accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islam
> as well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instance
> the Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs used
> to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviors
> were condoned by their respective cultures and
> societies. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayers
> and fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should be
> bragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do away
> with ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach our
> sisters all the good values that can make them good human being and
> resposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage their
> organs and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.
> I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am not
> used to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravate
> you.
>
> WASSALAM.
> SANUSI TURAY
> KL
> MALAYSIA
>
>
>
>
>
>
>
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 09:13:14 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forwarded news story
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.970109090601.20361B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
>ACTION ALERT - THE GAMBIA
>
>8 January 1997
>
>Authorities restrict access of Senegalese employees to premises
>of "Daily Observer"
>
>SOURCE: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), New York
>
>(CPJ/IFEX) - On the morning of 6 January 1996, immigration
>officials entered the editorial offices of the "Daily Observer"
>and ordered all of the privately-owned daily's Senegalese
>employees to stop working immediately. The employees were forced
>to exit the building and, later the same day, night-shift
>employees were also prevented from entering the premises. "Daily
>Observer" management believe that the harassment was intended to
>prevent the newspaper from publishing because Senegalese comprise
>the bulk of trained printing press technicians and lithographers
>in The Gambia.
>
>The newspaper's acting editor assembled a small crew of trained
>Gambians to perform the duties of the Senegalese employees, and
>successfully published the following day's edition. However,
>"Daily Observer" management expressed grave concern that the
>newspaper might not be able to continue functioning under
>existing conditions for a prolonged period of time, and that the
>paper might possibly cease publication if immigration authorities
>do not cease restricting access to the premises.
>
>This harrassment follows a similar incident one month earlier
>when immigration officials ordered all Liberian employees of the
>"Daily Observer" to cease working for the newspaper.
>
>RECOMMENDED ACTION:
>
>Send appeals to authorities:
>-calling for the immediate cessation of the harassment of the
>"Daily Observer" and its employees
>
>APPEALS TO:
>
>His Excellency Lieutenant General Yaya Jammeh
>Chairman of the Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council
>State House
>Banjul, The Gambia
>Fax: +220 227 034
>
>F.R.I. Jammeh
>Inspector-General of Police
>c/o The Ministry of Interior
>Banjul, The Gambia
>Fax: +220 223 063
>
>Moustapha Marong
>Minster of Justice
>Ministry of Justice
>Banjul, The Gambia
>Fax: +220 225 352
>
>Susan Waffer Ogoo
>Minister of Tourism and Information
>Ministry of Tourism and Information
>Banjul, The Gambia
>Fax: +220 227 753
>
>Please copy appeals to the source if possible.
>
>For further information, contact Kakuna Kerina (x 103) or Selam
>Demeke (x 118) at CPJ, 330 Seventh Ave, New York NY 10001,
>U.S.A., tel:+1 212 465 1004, fax:+1 212 465 9568, e-mail:
>kkerina@cpj.org, sdemeke@cpj.org, Internet: http://www.cpj.org/.
>
>The information contained in this action alert is the sole
>responsibility of CPJ. In citing this material for broadcast or
>publication, please credit CPJ.
>______________________________________________________________
> DISTRIBUTED BY THE INTERNATIONAL FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION
> EXCHANGE (IFEX) CLEARING HOUSE
> 490 Adelaide St. W., suite 205, Toronto (ON) M5V 1T2 CANADA
> tel: +1 416 703 1638 fax: +1 416 703 7034
> e-mail: ifex@web.net
> Internet site: http://www.ifex.org/
>______________________________________________________________
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 12:25:46 -0500 (EST)
From: Aaron Kofi Aboagye <gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Gambian Mailing List)
Subject: Search
Message-ID: <199701091725.MAA09621@acmey.gatech.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hello everyone,
I'm trying to locate an old friend of mine who, I believe, might be
somewhere within the united states. His name is James Ayo Sawyerr. Who
knows, Ayo might even be on this list.
Anyway, in case he is not, I'll appreciate it if anyone who knows or has
his contact info would be kind enough to let me have it.
If you wish to send info to me off the list, you can use the following
address:
gt4392c@prism.gatech.edu
Thanx.
Aaron K. Aboagye
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 12:20:44 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
Message-ID: <9701091720.AA58242@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
Ylva,
I would like to know your stance on this issue. Being a researcher of the
subject, you may have theoretical answers of your own.
Without regarding Islamic beliefs, why else do you think that this
practice is still recognised by the majority of Islamic nations?
Regards,
Moe S. jallow
_____________________________________________________________________________
mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
______________________________________________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 18:35:18 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970109173416.AAA15244@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Abdou Gibba has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Abdou,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 12:33:11 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Forwarded news story
Message-ID: <9701091733.AA35548@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
> >ACTION ALERT - THE GAMBIA
> >
> >8 January 1997
> >
> >Authorities restrict access of Senegalese employees to premises
> >of "Daily Observer"
> >
> >SOURCE: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), New York
> >(CPJ/IFEX) - On the morning of 6 January 1996, immigration
> >officials entered the editorial offices of the "Daily Observer"
> >and ordered all of the privately-owned daily's Senegalese
> >employees to stop working immediately. The employees were forced
> >to exit the building and, later the same day, night-shift
> >employees were also prevented from entering the premises. "Daily
> >Observer" management believe that the harassment was intended to
> >prevent the newspaper from publishing because Senegalese comprise
> >the bulk of trained printing press technicians and lithographers
> >in The Gambia.
Here we go again. The press is being harrassed for providing information.
What is actually going on? I think we would definitely likt to know what
is going on.
Is this an issue of illegal immigration or just a government manipulation
of shutting up the most informative press in the Gambia?
Tombong, or any one else, what do you know about this issue?
Regards,
Moe s. jallow
Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 19:39:54 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
Message-ID: <32D53B7A.303C@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Malanding,
First of all, I'm not a specialist in this field, neither, but highly
interested to learn and understand.
I think, eliminating the practice can only be done in the context of
other conditions in women's life. As I see it, there's no sense in
picking the topic out and fighting it seperately from various other
aspects which actually prevent many women from creating their life in
dignity and prosperity: lack of education, health aspects, nutrition,
skills, laws .... and also harming traditional practices. In this
context, I think, abolition of the practice is a part of womens
empowerment. And to gain freedom to decide to live in a moral, sexually
disciplined way and not to be forced to do so, is what I would call
empowerment, too.
Famara wrote:
....
>>Finally, I would like to tell the "western women" to be more humble when
>>it comes to their criticism of the practice. I strongly believe that
>>the struggle to abolish this inhuman act should be led by the women
>>in the countries where it is practice. Too much condemnation from
>>westerners can could be counter productive. It can place, both
>>men and women from cultures where the act is practice on the
>>defensive. We should try and find a balance between cultural
>>relativism and ethnocentric assumptions.
....
D'accord, and this is not the only struggle, which should be led, and in
some cases be fought exclusively, by Africans. Vigorous changes can only
take place if they root in the concerning society. Therefore, the
struggle to make FGM punishable in western countries could be led by the
women from western countries, too, or??
I think we all agree that activism, sensational media coverage, pointing
fingers on the "barbaric" act are attitudes which will only have
negative effects in the long run.
Ylva, please get "a bit wordy". I heard and read about FGM in
East-African countries, but (except AWA THIAM) nothing about
West-Africa. Please share your experience with us.
Thanks to all those who were and will be lifting the cover of secrecy of
this sensitive issue.
Greetings
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 13:31:12 -0500
From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <s2d4f337.059@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
sanusi,
well said!!!
yaikah
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 11:12:11 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970109105911.54252A-100000@dante10.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Wow, this is tough without going on eternally...I have my own views, of
course--it would be hypocritical to, as a woman from a culture that does
not practice female "circumcision," say that I am not "against" it (i.e,
my daughter will not go to circumcision). I am not, however, willing to
take a stand on what those most directly affected by this practice should
do. It is simply not for me to dictate. I think that the often
ill-informed and sensationalist (if well intended) coverage of this issue
in the West has done a number of things it probably did not intend to do,
such as invade the privacy of women who become reduced to "the circumcised
ones;" contribute to a reactionary increase of the practice in some cases;
unwittingly join racist discourses on "barbarian customs" etc.
etc. etc.
What interests me personally is that--for better or for worse--the way
that female "circumcision" is practiced and talked
about in the Gambia and elsewhere is undergoing dramatic change. I think
it is high time to listen to what Africans themselves have to say on this
issue.
as for theoretical issues...there are many theories, many books, many
articles on this topic. Perhaps it would be better if those who are really
interested in this issue communicate directly about specific sources and
ideas (which I am more than happy to do) than to keep the whole list our
captive audience. Best, Ylva H.
On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Modou Jallow wrote:
> Ylva,
>
> I would like to know your stance on this issue. Being a researcher of the
> subject, you may have theoretical answers of your own.
>
> Without regarding Islamic beliefs, why else do you think that this
> practice is still recognised by the majority of Islamic nations?
>
>
> Regards,
> Moe S. jallow
> _____________________________________________________________________________
> mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@hayes.com
> ______________________________________________________________________________
>
Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 14:38:19 -0500
From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <s2d502f3.036@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
Moe,
i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,
being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense
muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women
chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is
stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some
bearing on the practice.
yaikah.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 14:46:52 -0500
From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <s2d504e8.049@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
Famara,
what if these women don't have the nerve, know-how or resources to go
about fighting this issue. You have to realize that for a long time,
the african woman has been regarded as a mother and provider for her
family. their deciding to try and address such controversial topics
may place them in weird positions: i guess what i'm trying to say is
that as crazy as it may sound, a lot of elders are not used to
hearing women speak their mind, even in this day and age. let's face
it, some of them will get very uncomfortable ( elders). therefore, i
say power to the western women for bringing this to the forefront.
i think it gives women from countries where this is practiced a
chance to voice their opinions.
yaikah
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 22:48:08 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM
Message-ID: <32D56798.778A@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Yaikah Jeng wrote:
>
> Famara,
> what if these women don't have the nerve, know-how or resources to go
> about fighting this issue. You have to realize that for a long time,
> the african woman has been regarded as a mother and provider for her
> family.
And it will take a long time to change this.
> their deciding to try and address such controversial topics
> may place them in weird positions: i guess what i'm trying to say is
> that as crazy as it may sound, a lot of elders are not used to
> hearing women speak their mind, even in this day and age. let's face
> it, some of them will get very uncomfortable ( elders). therefore, i
> say power to the western women for bringing this to the forefront.
> i think it gives women from countries where this is practiced a
> chance to voice their opinions.
> yaikah
Do you think that this will preserve African woman and girls from the
uncomfortable reactions and from the pressure from those who stick to
the tradition?
If the freedom to speak their mind could be given to African women by
western women, what would happen, if this freedom was threatened one day
by anybody or any circumstance? Would the African women be able to
defend their freedom? If they don't believe in their ability and power
to change their life to the better? Don't you think that this would just
create another dependency?
But thanks for the power!! Me and other western women would definitely
love to go to The Gambia and elsewhere, talking to the elders, telling
them about the painful physical and psychological impacts of female
circumcision and about the enrichement of society which would be
achieved by equal participation of women. I'd love to see the elders
nodding their agreement. It would be just great, but I'm not very
convinced that this is the way forward.
Andrea
Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 23:09:31 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Gambia Tourism Concern
Message-ID: <32D56C9B.3A99@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
=46rom CONCERN No.1, November 96
Tourism the naked truth
Forget OJ Simpson. The trial of the century is about to begin, and
tourism is in the dock. Dan Rees hears the case for the prosecution,
sums up the defence and calls for good behaviour from the accused.
International tourism is on trial, and the charge sheet is as long as it
is damning. Mass tourism is associated with rising crime, begging,
truancy, prostitution and organised peadophilia. It stands accused of
imposing itself on some of the world=92s most fragile ecosystems and of
being a force for environmental destruction. Powerful international
companies are charged with robbing local people of water and other
precious natural resources, of forcing them from their homes, their
lands and means of survival.
Tourists to the developing behave badly. They disrespect their hosts by
failing to observe dress codes and other cultural norms. Moreover, it is
alleged, tourism works to spread dominant Western values at the expense
of proud and ancient cultures. The trade is fixed by multinational
companies from the richest countries that cream off the lion=92s share of=
the profits, leaving little for local people bar menial jobs. The
plaintiffs include charities and human rights groups, communities
affected by tourism and academics.
Funshine industry
Such accusations are hard to reconcile with a casual glance at the
defendant. In the dock stands a popular, young and upwardly mobile
industry of seemingly flawless reputation. Tourism is, after all, the
funshine industry. It promises some of our happiest times - those two
weeks in paradise that we spend the rest of the year longing and saving
for. If millions of holiday makers are prepared to be character
witnesses, can tourism really be that bad?
The claim that developing countries do not benefit from tourism simply
does not square with the facts. The industry creates over ten per cent
of the world=92s income and provides employment for one in 25 people on
earth. A fast growing proportion of that trade is going to poorer
countries - rather than being a freeloader, the industry is throwing an
economic lifeline to emerging nations. It is a quick, lead-free engine
of wealth creation driving fledgling economies and creating muchneeded
foreign exchange. The plea from the dock is unequivocal: =93not guilty=94=
=2E
Complex causes
If charges were brought before a real court the case might well split
the jury. The search for the naked truth means undressing a series of
complex economic and social activities that cross many cultures and
visit different destinations. Casual relationships about the real
effects of tourism are hard to establish. While some entire communities
have been dispossessed, others have discovered business opportunities
and valued waged employment.
Furthermore, even if international tourism is dominated by multinational
companies hell-bent on exploiting the new frontiers of the developing
world, this hardly distinguishes it from any other form of North-South
trade. Boardroom directors that repatriate profits or bankrupt
indigenous businesses can claim simply to be responding to the vew world
order. So if tourism is not so different, what is all the fuss about?
Why has it become one of the most talked about issues in development?
High expectations
Tourism is different. It is different because there is an expectation
that it should be a force for more equitable social change. The industry
has billed itself as a place where cultures meet, a catalyst to
international understanding and to the transfer of wealth from visitor
to visited. Even those most sceptical about the industry=92s track record=
in this field are upbeat about the development potential of tourism - if
only it were regulated. Tourism is talked about precisely because there
is still much to be won - and lost - from discussions that may shape its
future.
These discussions can be difficult. Tourism projects images of
servant-master relationships onto a world that has yet to come to terms
with its colonial past. Brochure upon brochure presents the developing
world as a playground, a zoo or a museum for the world=92s elite. At this=
point in our history tourism does not just court controversy, it
embraces it. For the development of =91third world=92 tourism is perhaps =
the
most eloquent metaphor for the unjust world in which we live. Fuelled by
the growing gaps in income and ever cheaper travel, tourism has become
something the world=92s rich do to the poor. In the words of one Namibian=
school pupil, =91When I grow up I want to be a tourist=92.
If there is one truth about the effects of tourism, it is yet to be
found. But the search for a more just and sustainable form of tourism is
still a noble enterprise. Its path must surely be found in more open
dialogue between the industry and all the stakeholders in it. To make
this happen we must be able to listen very carefully to communities
affected by tourism in the developing world, communities whose voices
have been so marginalised up to now.
Dan Rees is VSO=92s Advocacy Programme Manager. VSO is currently
researching the effects of tourism on countries in the developing world
as part of its advocacy programme for 1996/97. (This article is culled
from Orbit Issue 62)
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 14:50:42 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: [Fwd: The Origin Of AIDS]
Message-ID: <9701092250.AA10782@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Robert H. McIver wrote:
International AIDS Conference Delegates Learn AIDS
Virus Originated in Military-Pharmaceutical Labs
Vancouver, BC-Shocking new evidence presented at the XI International
Conference on AIDS by a leading public health authority reveals that
the AIDS virus (HIV-1) did not likely originate naturally from African
green monkeys. Instead, a two year study by Harvard graduate and
independent investigator Dr. Leonard Horowitz, concludes that the
virus, and the associated worldwide epidemic, more likely evolved
from early cancer virus vaccine experiments in which top
military-pharmaceutical scientists infected monkeys with viral genes
from other animals to produce an array of illnesses including leukemia,
sarcoma, immune system suppression, general wasting, and death.
Such methods, routinely used by National Cancer Institute (NCI)
researchers during a "Special Virus Cancer Program" in the late 1960s
and early 1970s, aimed to develop cancer models for human vaccine trials,
generated grave outbreak risks. Believed to be the first in-depth
scientific exploration into the origin of the epidemic, Dr. Horowitz's
findings now challenge many leading AIDS researchers, particularly
those who advanced the African green monkey theory in the first place.
- AFRICAN GENESIS -
http://www.kaiwan.com/~mcivr/newshmpg.html
Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 17:36:32 -0600
From: Mostafa Jersey Marong <mbmarong@students.wisc.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ramadan
Message-ID: <199701092337.RAA41957@audumla.students.wisc.edu>
At 11:49 PM 1/8/97 -0500, you wrote:
>Folks, when is Ramadan begining?
>
>Malanding
Malanding, we are told it is either tomorrow, Friday the 10 of the next day.
Mostafa
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 12:44:45 -0600 (CST)
From: Alieu Jawara <umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Ramadan
On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Malanding S. Jaiteh wrote:
> Folks, when is Ramadan begining?
>
> Malanding
>
Hi Malandig,
Ramadan begins tomorrow, Friday the 10th in Winnipeg, south central
Canada.
Ramadan Mubarak.
Alieu
Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 19:34:22 EST
From: bitt9682@udc.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member Intro - James Bittaye (J.B)
Message-ID: <009AE1EC.93B9CD80.1006@udc.edu>
Gambia-L:
I am a junior at the University of D.C. studying Finance and Economics. There's more..., but it's boring. Well.., I'm glad to be a member.
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 16:40:19 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Forwarded message of Mamadi Cora
Ladies and Gentlemen:
I am pleased to me a member of this forum and thank
the dicated coordinators of this list. I am a student in sociology at the
University of South Carolina from Brikama, The Gambia. I hope to be an active
participant in the various discussions that you have on-line.
Thanks.
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 20:17:12 -0500 (EST)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: Re: Ramadan
Message-ID: <970109201711_71450029@emout09.mail.aol.com>
In the name of Allah, we should ( if able ) fasting on friday the 10th of
Jan.
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 20:39:55 -0500 (EST)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: Re: Forwarded news story
Message-ID: <970109203953_1241538045@emout09.mail.aol.com>
dear mr jallow,
i have issue few replies to Tombong's declaration of democratic process in
the gambia after the elections.
however the current news report shows that the present government ( nor the
last government) applies any principle of democracy. also the right of the
people to be informed is been tampered with by the government that has been
there only a few weeks/months.
if these people were illegal immigrants the government must have been
ignoring their presence in the country.
but stopping this people or making mass arrest would not do the gambia any
justice. under the jawara regime the gambians have been denied the basic form
of media. if this present govenment thinks it can oppress the right of people
to the news media, they are making a big mistake.
there are now a higher percentage of educated gambians and we should stand
for our liberty and freedom of expression into to the next century. so we
should all fax the authorities or all e-mail tombong for an explaination.
PEACE! LIBERTY! FREEDOM ! TO ALL GAMBIANS.
MOMODOU JAGANA
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 20:51:15 -0500 (EST)
From: MJagana@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: MJagana@aol.com
Subject: Re: New member
Message-ID: <970109205113_978857744@emout20.mail.aol.com>
dear guys,
can you please add my friend and a fellow gambian to the mail list.
name : kawsu badjie
E-MAIL: KBadjie338@aol.com
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 20:40:38 -0500 (EST)
From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <9701100140.AA49682@st6000.sct.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit
YAIKAH, you wrote:
> Moe,
> i know you posed the question to Ylva but my feeling is that Islam,
> being the strict religion it is, may have an impact in the sense
> muslims in thes countries see it as a way to keep their young women
> chaste and virgins until marriage. We all know how much virginity is
> stressed. this may not be entirely true but i'm sure it has some
> bearing on the practice.
I totally agree with your view.
Moe
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 19:45:45 -0800
From: msarr@sprynet.com
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: TUG OF WAR.................
Message-ID: <199701100345.TAA16325@m7.sprynet.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
HELLO ALL -
Whether the practice of female circumcision was imposed on the African people,
as were christianity and Islam, should be a non-issue. The fact is that the
practice is engaged in. This issue must then be resolved within the context of
the African revolution - sisters and brothers rising up to address and redress
the situation. But first, we need to understand the reason(s) behind the
practice of this dying African tradition and whether it is necessary in this day
and age.
Growing up in Banjul, I witnessed, first hand, the fate of young women who were
unfortunate enough to be pregnant at an early age - they got kicked out of
school, were ostracized by their parents, and considered easy conquests by some
lecherous guys. These women's prospects of a prosperous future were not to be
realized. So, when my cousins, whose father's people subscribed to the practice
of female circumcision, were being taken for this rite of passage, I ran to my
mom for permission to go with them. After all, would I not be saved from
promiscuity and utltimately, unwanted pregnancies? Also, it was a badge of
chastity - I would be pure, untouched, a virgin - all the things that would make
me the most ideal candidate for someone's wife (actually a prize). I have to
say that the backhand slap my mom delivered to my face saved me from the
unnecessary pain during childbirth the procedure would have brought. I looked at
her scared and stupified. Here I was, thinking that after the procedure, I was
guaranteed a 'good husband' because I would be saved from all the negatives. My
mom did not talk to me about other options and I think this is crucial in trying
to raise the consciousness of our children. I know that both my mom and my
aunt's husband had the best of intentions for their children. However, I can
safely say that their intentions were centered around their children being
"pure" for a prospective husband (he, by the way is not measured by the same
yardstick).
The challenge for us is to change attitudes and mindsets. The African social
ethos has been that the man leads, has final say-so on matters even if wrong
(witness the interpretation of Quranic teachings that man is woman's conduit to
God and heaven, among other things). Our societies have long been stultified by
masculinist notions of what a woman should be and look like and all progressives
should challenge and resist these notions. This practice has killed our
sisters, nieces, cousins, aunts. It is a tradition we can do away with.
Thank you for your indulgence.
V/R
Soffie Ceesay
"Our bodies and minds are inseperable in life, and when we allow our bodies to
be treated as objects, our minds are in mortal danger."
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 14:40:21 -0500
From: Ceesay Soffie <Ceesay_Soffie@ems.prc.com>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: FW: All PRC: Immediate Job Opportunities <
Message-ID: <c=US%a=_%p=PRC%l=CRY1-970109194021Z-22535@mcl2.prc.com>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 21:00:19 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Muslims in South East Asia Have Stated Ramadan
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970109204536.17399C-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
It was announced by the Prime minister's department Dr. Mahathir
Muhammad here in Kuala Lumpur early yesterday night, that Friday would be
Ramadan. Shops and mosques were crammed with poeple soon after the
annoucement on national media. The mood here is lively and the recitation of
the Holy Quran is underway. I would therefore happy to take this
opportunity to
wish all Muslims around the globe a blessed Ramadan. For those who would
be starting tommorrow please declare your intention of fasting the whole
month. For no work of a man is accepted in the eyes of Allah with a
sincere intention. Insha Allah, I will keep you posted about the
significant,wisdom and the does and do'nt of this blessed month of ours.
Don't forget to chat this doa before breakfast- sahur or sunakati dasumo.
On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Mostafa Jersey Marong wrote:
> At 11:49 PM 1/8/97 -0500, you wrote:
> >Folks, when is Ramadan begining?
> >
> >Malanding
>
> Malanding, we are told it is either tomorrow, Friday the 10 of the next day.
> Mostafa
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 21:24:07 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970109210433.17399D-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I agreed with you that in theory the practice is not encourge by the
government because of it adverse effect on health. I have lived with
Sudanese who no longer subdue their daughters to this practice. My stance
from this issue is very clear and straight forward, I would not initiate
my daughter. It is true that female circumcision is deep rooted in my
culture and the Sarakulays value chastity but yet circumcision is not the
only mean to achieve it. Besides that religion might have reinforced this
practice in some part of the islamic world whereas some tribes inb Sierra
Leone or Gambia which have no religious affiliation practise it. I will
certainly conclude that fgm is purely based on tradition. You were
interested in knowing predominantly muslim country where this practice is
going on. Take Malaysia,Brunei and Indonesia as an exemple, FGm is
secretly practice among the Malay race. It is normally done in health
centers. I got to go now for my Friday prayer, I will be off till Monday.
Wassalam,
Sanusi Turay.
On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Ylva Hernlund wrote:
> Senessie,
> Thank you for your thoughtful response. I will refrain from writing too
> long a response (I have been researching this issue for many years and can
> get a bit wordy...) but have to point out that it is not entirely correct
> to say that the Sudanese are no longer interested in this practice.
> Although it is true that,in theory, infibulation has been outlawed in the
> Sudan for many years and that a fatwa was issued in the 1940's calling for
> sunna circumcision only, it is a well-documented reality that only 1.2% of
> Sudanese women are uncircumcised, and 83% have undergone the most radical
> form, infibulation or so-called "pharaonic circumcision."
> For those who may want more information on this and have access to a
> University Library, there is a very good article in the latest issue of
> Medical Anthropology Quarterly addressing this issue.
> Best, Ylva
>
>
>
>
> On Wed, 8 Jan 1997, Senessie Turay wrote:
>
> >
> > I have been following this debate since yesterday and I found
> > it very interesting. I would like to shed some lights on some of the possible
> > reasons given by females as to why this practice should continue. frankly
> > I am not convinced and I do not think I would let my daughter undergo such
> > trauma or any of my relatives for that matter.
> >
> > The most important reason for this practice is that, it is part
> > and parcel of our African tradition and heritage. It has been in practice for
> > more than three thousands years. Some people added that it started in Egypt
> > during the time of the great pharoas and it is still practised in Egypt,
> > Somalia, The Sudan, Yeman and most part of West Africa and right here in
> > Malaysia. There are two major types of fgm practised in some of these countries:
> >
> > The pharoanic circumcision which is the removal of the clitoris and libia
> > manora etc. Not only that but it is also sewed up after the initiation
> > process .To me, this is a cruel and savage culture that should not exist.
> > The Egyptians and the Sudaneses are no longer
> > interested in the above practice. It is now considered a crime against
> > humanity because of the untold stories of bleedings complicated pregnancy
> > and painful mensturation priod that have led to the death of many women
> > and young children.
> >
> > The second type is what is known to many muslims as the Sunnah
> > circumcision. We mean by sunnah circumcision in Islam, the cutting of the
> > nose of the clitoris. This is practised in West Africa, Malaysia and
> > Indonesia. It is the most sensitive part of a woman.
> >
> > It is also said that prophet Muhammad peace and blessing be upon him, saw a
> > lady or a midwife performing genital mutilation without condemning
> > it. All what he told the lady was do not cut everything and deny the
> > husband from his share. {enjoyment}. Since this was tacitly approved by the
> > Prophet according to this source, some people continued to carry on the
> > practice happily. Whereas some Muslim scholars are of the opinion
> > that it is neither stated in the holy Quran nor in any of the authentic
> > teachings of The Prophet of Islam that female circumcision is
> > -wajib-compulsory. The tradition of the Prophet did confirm and call
> > for a male circumcision. A male Muslim must be circumcised inorder for him
> > to start saying his prayers. Besides religious rite, male circumcision is
> > hygienic and healthy as it is obvious. Islam as the world fastest
> > religion came to save humanity from all sort of sufferings and not to
> > inflict pain on its followers. Anything that is injurious to man's well
> > being is forbidden by Islam. One can argue also from the point that the
> > Prophet himself had never subjected any of His daughters to be genitally
> > mutilated. Why do we have to practise it?
> >
> > Equally important reason given by some sisters in Sudan, was that FGM deter
> > female from promisquity and it help them maintain their sanctity. They
> > said, if a lady was not circumcised, she might not be able to control her
> > sexual urges. She might end up having unwanted pregnancy and the family's
> > self image would be tarnished.Therefore it is advisable to lessen their
> > sexual drives by means of initiation.
> >
> > The above arguments or reasons can not stand at all because of the following:
> > Circumcision is not an effective mean to curb promisquity in a society.
> > It has been the order of the day in both Gambia and Sa. Leone, yet it could
> > not prevent women from indulging in premarital sex nor does it reduce
> > the number of teenage pregnancy.The only thing it deprives them of is
> > sexual enjoyment. for those poor circumcised sisters, I am sure they
> > will never reach or experience their climax. Sex is to be enjoyed as long as
> > you have gone through the right channel. - yu put cola for di babi. Bra na
> > yu own no to palaba-
> > you are entitle to perform the game well. I see sexual satisfaction as an
> > essential element for marital stability and it is also a rewarding act
> > by Allah for couples who have tied the not. On the other hand, there are
> > sisters at back home and elsewhere who are not circumcised and they are still
> > virgins and innocent.
> >
> > Moreover,it is interesting to note that Saudi Arabia being the heart of the
> > Islamic world does not subject its daughters to this practice. Despite
> > the fact that it was deep rooted in their culture before the advent of
> > Islam, it is now a forgone conclusion. The same is true in the
> > case of Lebanon, Syria, Turkey and Algeria, the word FGM has been deleted
> > in their vacabularies. Well , if our ladies insist that this practice
> > should continue for it is acceptable in our culture and religion, I think
> > it is high time to think of cutting the testacles
> > of some promiscuous men. Perhaps this will lessen thier libido and
> > prevent them from impregnating innocent girls.
> >
> > Lastly,there are people who believe that clitoris grows and if it is not
> > trimmed, it will go out of proportion. There is no such things, man is
> > maulded in the best shape and his creation is perfect. People are of all
> > kinds and shapes, every shoe fits its owner. Life is full of contrast and
> > variety.
> >
> > To all those concerned brothers and sisters out there, please let think
> > about this sensitive culture of ours, its physical and psychological
> > effects on our sisters. Perhaps we shall be able to work out solutions
> > some day. FGM is commonly practised among my Sarakulay people both in
> > Gambia and Sa Leone. We must accept that some aspects of our rich cultures
> > must accept changes. There are rooms for cultural relativism in Islam
> > as well as standard norms that do not undergo changes. Take for instance
> > the Eskimos used to kill their parents when they are old and the Arabs used
> > to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Their behaviors
> > were condoned by their respective cultures and
> > societies. A devote muslim will always perform his five daily prayers
> > and fast Ramadan as long as he has the ability to do so. What we should be
> > bragged of today, is to have the courage and initiate the lead to do away
> > with ugly traditions. Our main objective in this stage will be to teach our
> > sisters all the good values that can make them good human being and
> > resposible mothers. They are not all that loose, they can manage their
> > organs and close their legs tightly. We must trust their intelligence.
> > I am sorry, my brothers and sisters if i have hurt you feelings. I am not
> > used to communicating in english and It is not my intention to aggravate
> > you.
> >
> > WASSALAM.
> > SANUSI TURAY
> > KL
> > MALAYSIA
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
> >
>
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 21:34:13 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Muslims in South East Asia Have Stated Ramadan (fwd)
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970109212738.17399E-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
---------- Forwarded message ----------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 21:00:19 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Muslims in South East Asia Have Stated Ramadan
It was announced by the Prime minister's department Dr. Mahathir
Muhammad here in Kuala Lumpur early yesterday night, that Friday would be
Ramadan. Shops and mosques were crammed with poeple soon after the
annoucement was made on national media. The mood here is lively and the
recitation of
the Holy Quran is underway. I would therefore happy to take this
opportunity to
wish all Muslims around the globe a blessed Ramadan. For those who would
be starting tommorrow please declare your intention of fasting the whole
month. For no work of a man is accepted in the eyes of Allah with a
sincere intention. Insha Allah, I will keep you posted about the
significant,wisdom and the does and do'nt of this blessed month of ours.
Don't forget to chat this doa before breakfast- sahur or sunakati dasumo.
Allahuma Ini Nawaitu An Ausuma Shaharur Ramadan Khalisan Liwajhik.
Before breaking your fast say the following:
Allahuma Laka Sumtu Wa Ala Rizqika Aftr tu.
After taking your sip or mono say, Zahaba Al Zam wabtallatil uruq, wa
thabatal Ajr, In Sha Allah
On Thu, 9 Jan 1997, Mostafa Jersey Marong wrote:
> At 11:49 PM 1/8/97 -0500, you wrote:
> >Folks, when is Ramadan begining?
> >
> >Malanding
>
> Malanding, we are told it is either tomorrow, Friday the 10 of the next day.
> Mostafa
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 07:08:47 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970110060733.AAA13524@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Kawsu Badjie has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect
to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Kawsu,
please send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 9 Jan 1997 22:23:15 +0800 (SGT)
From: Senessie Turay <9210077@talabah.iiu.my>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RAMADHAN MUBARAK!
Message-ID: <Pine.LNX.3.91.970109221833.19129B-100000@talabah.iiu.my>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Assalam Alaikum...
Ramadhan Mubarak To All Gambians.
|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RM . . . . . RM|
|RM . * * | * RM|
|RM . . . * A . RM|
|RM | T . RM|
|RM A * (X) A . RM|
|RM * (T) (XXX) I RM|
|RM (XXX) . . . (XXX) I . RM|
|RM (XXX) A | II II I RM|
|RM . |___| . T I II II * (X) RM|
|RM IXXXI I * T . II II I_I RM|
|RM .IXXXI XXX (O) . . II___II .IXI RM|
|RM IXXXI XXX ((OOO)) IIXXXII . IXI * RM|
|RM (XXXXXXX) (XXXXX) (III) (XXXXXXX) IXI RM|
|RM (XXXXXXX) (XXXXX) IOI . (XXXXXXX) IXI RM|
|RM |_______| I___I * (XXX) I_____I * IXI .RM|
|RM IXXXI * III (XXXXXXX) IXXXI IXI RM|
|RM * IXXXI III (XXXXXXXXXXX) * IXXXI . (XXXXX) RM|
|RM IXXXI . IIIII (XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX) IX XI (XXXXX) RM|
|RM IXXXI IIIII(XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX) IX XI * I___I RM|
|RM IX XI IIIXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX) IX_XI IXXXI RM|
|RM IX XI IIIXXXXXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXX)IXXXI IXXXI RM|
|RM . IX XI * IIIXXXXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXX)XXXI IX XI RM|
|RM IX_XI IIIXXXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXX)XXI IX XI RM|
|RM IXXXI IXXXIIIXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXXXXI IX XI RM|
|RM IXXXI IXXXIIIXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXXI IX_XI RM|
|RM XXXXXXXXX IXXXIIIXX( )XXXXXXXXXXI IXXXI RM|
|RM XX_____XX I0000000(_____________________)000000000I IXXXI RM|
|RM XXXXXXX IXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXI XX XX RM|
|RM I___I IIXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXII XX___XX RM|
|RM IXXXI IXXXX( )XXXX( )XXXX( )XXXXI IXXXXXI RM|
|RM IXXXI IXXXXI IXXXXI IXXXXI IXXXXI IXXXXXI RM|
|RM |IIIIIIIIIXXXXI_______IXXXXI________IXXXXI________IXXXXIIIIIIIIII| RM|
|RM |================================================================| RM|
|RM /\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\/\ RM|
|RM IIIIXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX((00000000000000000))XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXIIIII RM|
|RM IXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXX( )XXXXXXXXXXI RM|
|RM IXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXXI RM|
|RM IXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXXI RM|
|RM IXXXXXXXXI____IXXXXXXXXXXI IXXXXXXXXXXI____IXXXXXXXXXXXI RM|
|RM IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII___________IIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII RM|
|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAK(I RAMADAN 1417-1997 I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAK(I | | | | | | | | | | I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAK(I /|_|_| | _|_| | /|_| | _|_| I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAK(I======================================I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAK(I TO:Gambians I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAK(I I)RAMADANMUBARAKRM|
|RAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRAMADANMUBARAKRM|
Salaam,
Sanusi Turay.
Malaysia.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 09:59:31 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: An Introduction / commendation to Gambia-l
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970110085931.0069a31c@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Hi Brothers & Sisters!
How are you all? My name is Abdou Oujimai Gibba. I have an MA degree in
Social Geography - specialising in development; and a Diploma in Education
from the University of Bergen, NORWAY. Presently, I am a Research Fellow at
the Centre for Studies of Environment and Resources - Univ. of Bergen. I
hope this says everything of my educational background.
I have been following discussions on G-l with keen interest, thanks to the
fowards from Brothers Famara and Alhagi Jobs. Your efforts/contributions
earns my commendation because I beleive that such a forum is what we lacked
or are rather lacking for the progress of our dear continent, and for this
matter - Gambia. However, we ought to distance ourselves from
counter-productive and destructive messages and take a look at more brighter
means if we are to make it through the next century. The bells of Liberia,
Rwanda and etc. should be ringing loud in our ears especially for a tiny
multi-ethnic nation like ours.
Let's keep up the faith.
May the light shine bright on us....
GOD BLESS GAMBIA
:)))))))))))
Oujimai - PS! I will be using this (my middle name) because those who know
me well can figure out which "Abdou Gibba" this is.=20
----------------------------------
Kristin Miskov Nodland
Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier
Universitetet i Bergen
H=F8yteknologisenteret
5020 Bergen
Tel.: 55 58 42 47
Fax.: 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 14:13:06 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970110131306.0068e67c@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
HI THERE, BROTHERS & SISTERS!!
A COMMENT ON TRIBALISM (BY FAMARA) & ELECTIONS (BY KEVIN CONNOR)
FAMARA,thanks for the forwards. I commend you on your piece on tribalism. We
should not be naive and/or pretend tribalism doesn't exist because it does.
I mean as a "******" in Norway I would be very foolish to pretend as if
racism doesn't exist here and I would even be more foolish (as a jola) to
neglect the fact that tribal tendencies exist in today's Gambian political
scenario. Hey, don't get me wrong (I know what many will be thinking - "aha,
I know where this guy is coming from...", I've heard it many times before,
but for the records, what I believe is what is of relevance). The point is
if we don't address issues like tribalism in Gambia at this earliest stage,
wouldn't it be too late to duplicate Boskier, and our nearest neighbors
(Rwanda and Burundi). For me President Jammeh ("Jola-ndingo / Jolabi") has
proofed, SO FAR, to be a much promising Head of State than Ex-president
Jawara regardless what tribe they belong. The same way I would manifest that
Ex-president Jawara is a better choice to head the nation than "Rebel and
Public-Enemy-#1" Kukoi Samba Sanyang (a jola too). For me what comes first
is our GAMBIA - belonging to all ethnic groups. Our duty as concerned
citizens is to support and encourage Jammeh to keep on the tremendous way he
has started leading our country at the same time remind him not to be so
comfortable and forget our common interest as Jawara did. This could be done
through constructive criticism (not destructive propaganda).=20
I see a bright light ahead now that we have a much stronger opposition in
the National Assembly (something Gambian politics never enjoyed). Let's hope
that by the next election year Gambians will be more aware, politically, and
an even stronger opposition will emerge to create a foundation for a
balanced dialog in matters that are to govern us. In this I commend KEVIN
CONNORS in his awakening piece. I mean if today's Gambian electoral system
(with all it's new structures, to mention just one, the Independent
Electoral Commission) is not "free and fair", I don't know what we can call
the system under the former government (whereby all the electoral mechanism
was under the control of the Ministry of Local Government and Lands, headed
by the minister (a contender himself). With an independent electoral body, a
higher percentage of the opposition (all political parties represented) in
the National Assembly, if we don't see this as a solid foundation for a
better and more matured political structure in Gambia, then we might as well
entrust the country in the hands of tyrant like Kukoi. Remember there are
many things needed to be corrected in Gambia. It takes time and a strong and
determined government with guts (NB! not a dictatorial) to bring about these
changes. This might in some cases take the form of strong or "harsh"
decision-making which some of us might call dictatorship. It takes strong
and bold decision-making to transform a Gambian society (in particular) any
other society from colonial and neo-colonial legacies of dependence. Most of
we Gambians (even the so called intellectuals) don't acknowledge this long
and painful process. We are made to be used to nepotism and corruption that
when measures are taken to curb such ill-doings, we don't understand the
consequential hardship as something we must necessarily go through, rather
we deliberately interpret the situation as negative economic indicators for
the country. Since no one has the opportunity to embezzle openly, thus cash
no longer circulate as it did, this for some is a set-back for Jammeh's
government. But it takes only a strong decision-making government to
transform us from such mentalities. As far as I am concerned, Jammed's
government has proofed to have these qualities so far. This reflects on it's
foreign policy too where Gambia comes first regardless to what country we
are dealing with , superpower or not.=20
As concerned and patriotic citizens, the last thing we need as we approach
the next century, as I would emphasize again, is destructive propaganda by
self-centred or tribalist individuals. Only constructive critiques can make
a better Gambia, if not for us, but for our children.
May the light shine bright on us...
GOD BLESS GAMBIA
:)))))Oujimai. =20
----------------------------------
Kristin Miskov Nodland
Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier
Universitetet i Bergen
H=F8yteknologisenteret
5020 Bergen
Tel.: 55 58 42 47
Fax.: 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 15:12:50 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
Message-ID: <1F7AB4E6B4D@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Thu, 09 Jan 1997 14:46:52 -0500
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply
> Famara,
> what if these women don't have the nerve, know-how or resources to go
> about fighting this issue. You have to realize that for a long time,
> the african woman has been regarded as a mother and provider for her
> family. their deciding to try and address such controversial topics
> may place them in weird positions: i guess what i'm trying to say is
> that as crazy as it may sound, a lot of elders are not used to
> hearing women speak their mind, even in this day and age. let's face
> it, some of them will get very uncomfortable ( elders). therefore, i
> say power to the western women for bringing this to the forefront.
> i think it gives women from countries where this is practiced a
> chance to voice their opinions.
> yaikah
>
>
Brothers & Sisters,
Allow me to welcome all the new members and specially Abdou Gibba.
Yaikah,
Thanks for your contribution. I think you are repeating the mistake
many have been making about the so called developing countries in
general and women in particular, that we need "saviours" from the west
to solve our problems. If you look at the struggle against FGM in the
in a historical perspective you will see that there have locals
active in this struggle. One of the front figures was Mrs. Saffiatou
Singateh, who was the head of the Women's Bureau in The Gambia, and
many women are active today in the struggle. I know that there are
many obstacles in the society, but, we should take our women
more seriously, and start treating them as intelligent human beings with
abilities to solve their problems. They need all the support
they can get, of course.
If you my posting once again, you will realise that I am
not trying to exclude western women from "the fight", what I was
trying to say was that the struggle should have some kind of a local ownership.
Fortunately for me, our western sisters understood my point. I think
if I go further I will be repeating what have already been said by
others.
Have a pleasant weekend every body.
Shalom,
Famara.
------------------------------
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10266 Posts
|
|
Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 13:42:18
| Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 15:12:32 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The debate over FMG
Message-ID: <1F7AA9A7655@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printable
I have been watching the discussion about female circumcision with
great interest and think there have been some very interesting
contributions. My position is that I will not go through circumcison
myself and will not let my daughter do it. I think the negative health ef=
fects
of f.c. is a sufficient reason to advice against it. But the
struggle against it is not mine (unless somebody will insist that my
daughter should be circumcised). Too much involvement from "toubabs"
seem to work contrary to our intentions.
The Gambian women closest to me are Mandinka and Fulas who are
circumcised themselves, and some of them find it absolutely neccessary
to circumcise their daughters. I don't think any "toubab" can convince
the Mandinka women I know in Bakau and whose ritual I have
participated in a couple of times (although I was not allowed to
cross "the line" and watch the circumcison it self) to leave the
practice. Whether the reason is to train (w: yarr) the girls in moral =
and
respect or because it is our tradition (w:suun ada la) , it is
seen as neccessary. To be a proper Mandinka woman in that social
group, bee it that family, that Kafo (club), or that Kabilo
("neighbourhood") it is required that you are not a "Sulima"
(uncircumcised, ignorant person). The fact that there are other ways of
becoming a respected and "trained" (yarru na, kullia ta) woman,
like among the uncircumcised Wollofs or Toubabs, will not really
affect their opinion. These things are not argued over in such ways.
To me f.c. is an extreemly complex matter. It is a lot of ideology,
tradition and retorics involved. And those who seem to be most
involved in the debate are us who know least about it, namely female
toubabs and male Gambians. I take the chance to send you a paper I
wrote at the end of 1993 and which was printed in a magazine
published by Gambians in Sweden. After I wrote it I have done
another fieldwork in Gambia and would probably written some of it
differently today. But since Andrea asked for more information and
others also may be interested , I will include the whole paper.
Heidi Skramstad
A comment on female circumcision in the Gambia
Heidi Skramstad
Gambia Newsletter 1-3 199=
4
At a workshop organised in Bakau, Gambia, to celebrate the Day of
the African Child in June 1993, Nana Grey-Johnson pointed out the
need to abrogate cultural practices such as female circumcision.
He called upon political leaders to make use of their great
influence to sensitize various groups to the effects of harmful
cultural practices ( The Gambia News and Report Monthly, June
1993). In his response to Grey-Johnson's challenge the Minister
of Health and Social Welfare, Landing Jallow Sonko, warned
participants of the "political dangers" he and his fellow
politicians had to face when it came to sensitive topics such as
female circumcision. He said that cultures were deeply rooted in
people, and for politicians like himself to talk to the
electorate and ask them to stop such practices was inconceivable
since it would lead to the politicians' downfall. Sonko
concluded that therefore he would avoid such actions.
Mr. Sonko's statement was considered controversial and evoked
debate not because his standpoint was unusual, but because it was
expressed by the Minister of Health. One would expect a Minister
of Health to work for the eradication of any social practice that
is harmful to people's health. Some argued that if he could not
work for the abolishment of female circumcision he should rather
resign from his office. Others were upset because somebody even
considered abolishing the practice.
In the following weeks the debate continued in the local press.
Some letters to the editor expressed strong dissatisfaction with
Mr. Sonko's statements primarily with focus on health aspects of
the practice. Others argued over the neccessity of the practice
for religious reasons and what type of circumcision is prescribed
by Islam. One of the male participants in the debate argued that
female circumcision would be a way to reduce the high number of
childbirths by unmarried mothers. He also suggested that the
"campaign is being imposed by western powers who are
anti-Islamic". He assumed that the Gambian leaders would support
the continuation of the practice were they not afraid of the
repercussions of the donor community: "Our leaders are quiet over
it because if they talk, the aid packages are going to be cut
off. To live on aid is not bad, but to be always asking for it is
not what our Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) encouraged" (Daily
Observer, July 9th 1993).
The debate proved to be not only about the relationship between
female circumcision and religion, health, sexuality, fertility
and imperialism but also about who is going to decide over the
destiny of the practice in the future. This article tries to
clarify often confused aspects of circumcision and indicate the
difficulties involved in adequate policy formulation.
What is female circumcision?
One major problem in debates about female circumcision is that
participants rarely clarify which type of female circumcision
they are talking about and what specific cultural and social
meanings are attached to that practice.
The physical operation
The physical operation which is generally referred to as female
circumcision or genital mutilation varies from removal of the
skin of the clitoris to removal of most of the clitoris, the
labia minora and parts of the labia majora, letting parts of the
labia majora grow together, only keeping a small opening for
urine and menstrual blood to pass. While the mild versions often
are referred to as mild Suna, the latter version is called
infibulation or pharaonic circumcision. The intermediate forms
like removal of the whole clitoris is called Suna proper or
clitoridectomy while removal of clitoris and the labia minora are
referred to as excision.
A report made by Women's Bureau in the Gambia 1985, based on
interviews with 620 Gambian women from different ethnic groups
and all regions, showed that 79% of the interviewed women were
circumcised (Singateh 1985). According to statements by the women
interviewed 13.6 per cent of the circumcised had gone through
mild Suna, 21.4 per cent had been through clitoridectomy and 44.3
per were excised. 6.5 per cent of the circumcised women were
infibulated. Mild Suna is mostly performed by Serahulis on baby
girls, often before the naming ceremony. All the Serahulis
interviewed said they were circumcised (ibid.). The Mandinka and
the Fula women had mostly experienced excision or clitoridectomy.
While all the Mandinkas were circumcised, also the ones living
in the urban area, 93.2 per cent of the Fulas were circumcised.
Most of the uncircumcised Fula women belonged to the Nyalunkeh
sect of the Sintet area. Among Jolas 65.7 were circumcised
(Ibid.).
Wollof very rarely circumcise girls. Of the interviewed Wollofs
only 1.9 per cent were circumcised (Singateh 1985).
Which type of operation performed is of course of importance when
one discusses health consequences. Some of the severe health
problems experienced by infibulated women are well documented
from parts of Somalia and Sudan (Dirie 1985, El Dareer 1982). It
is likely that the most severe health problems are not
experienced by Serahuli women who has been through mild Sunna.
As far as I know there is no medical research done in Gambia on
the relationship between various types of circumcision and types
of medical problems experienced. Access to such information would
have made it easier for both policy makers and the Gambian public
to make decisions appropriate to the Gambian situation. Arguing
over the matter could thus be based on knowledge about the
specific Gambian conditions rather than some general and less
relevant studies. When Mandinka women in Bakau argue that it is
easier to give birth if one is circumcised, it does not make much
sense to argue against it with medical findings from Sudan where
the operation often is quite different.
In order to minimize health problems following from female
circumcision, one should also look into how the operation is
performed. For decades Gambian parents have had the opportunity
to take their boys to hospital for circumcision, but female
circumcision has never been performed there. The Ministry of
Health and Social Welfare has successfully trained Traditional
Birth Attendants and training of female circumcisers should also
be considered in order to reduce the health hazards resulting
from the operation. The problems of training female circumcisers
is of course that it may be interpreted as an acceptance of the
practice. I would rather argue that with acceptance of female
circumcisers and communication with them it is possible to create
health awareness that may contribute gradually to the eradication
of the practice.
The cultural context of female circumcision
The cultural signification of the operation varies a lot between
and even within ethnic groups. There are differences in age at
circumcision, whether it is performed on individuals or groups of
girls, various degrees of public celebration, differences in the
component of cultural training involved etc.
While some ethnic categories like the Gambian Searhulis or
Ethiopian Amharas circumcise baby girls, the Masai of Kenya do
and the Mehru of Tanzania used to circumcise almost grown up
girls (Singateh 1985, Hosken 1982, Talle 1988, Nypan 1991).
According to Talle the infibulation of a Somali girl is done to
protect her virginity, while excision of a Masai girl signifies
opening her up for her husband just before marriage (at a time
when she already has sexual experience). According to Nypan the
Mehru girls in Tanzania used to be circumcised as part of the
marriage ritual. During the circumcision the husband was present
and held her arms or shoulders.
It also varies whether the ceremony is performed on girls one at
a time or on a group of girls. While East African ethnic groups
like Masai, Somali, Amhara, Mehru and others mostly perform the
operation on single girls one at a time, West African ethnic
groups like Mandinka, Kpelle (Bledsoe 1980) and Bambara (Bakke
1993) among others perform it on groups of girls, often followed
by a period of seclusion and training.
Circumcision may be followed by a small celebration within the
girls immediate family or be a large public celebration with
hundreds of participants.
As the variation in the cultural practices and the meaning
associated with female circumcision varies so much one should be
very particular about which ethnic group and what type of
operation one is talking about.
The cultural meanings of female circumcision in the Gambian
context.
My knowledge about circumcision among Serahuli and Jola is rather
limited and what follows is probably only valid for Mandinka and
Fula which make up a little more than half of the Gambian
population.
There is no unified single cultural understanding all Fula and
Mandinkas would agree upon. The most frequent explanation given
is that it is a cultural tradition. A common expression is "we
found our grandparents doing it, that's why we also are doing
it." One well educated Fula woman in Bakau said it would have
been an insult to her grandmother if she did not circumcise her
daughter. If she stopped the practice it would be lack of respect
for her elders and respect for elders is one of the basic
cultural values in the Gambian society.
Mandinka and Fula girls are mostly taken to circumcision in
groups when they are between four and ten years old. They
frequently spend from two to six weeks in seclusion after the
operation is performed. During this period the girls are trained.
The most important part of the training is to learn how to
respect elders and how to deal with people of different
categories. The girls are also taught songs and dances. Learning
practical skills is still part of the training, although it used
to be more comprehensive before and still is in the rural areas.
The cultural training during the seclusion period is considered
as very important. Some Mandinka women I interviewed in Bakau
believed that the Wollof girls could learn similar things from
their mothers but others said there were certain things they
would never know of since they were not circumcised.
Some of the girls are so young when they are circumcised that
they hardly remember anything of what they are taught. It is
likely that production and reproduction of cultural values during
the circumcision ritual is mainly taking place among grown up
women, both the women arranging the ritual, the elders looking
after the girls during the seclusion period and the young girls
assisting and taking care of them. The gatherings of people the
whole night before the girls are circumcised (women only) and on
the day when the girls come out of seclusion are of great social
importance as they strengthen ties between relatives, friends and
neighbours.
Although most people agree that the excess spending of money
during ceremonies is undesirable, it is difficult to avoid since
generosity and spending on such occasions is a way to achieve
prestige. During quarrels Mandinka women insult those who did not
arrange a proper party on such occasions.
Mandinka women in Bakau with little or no education and belonging
to low income groups, are insulted if they don't take their
daughters to circumcision and they fear that the girl may not
become married. The girls themselves risk being teased and
insulted by their agemates.
There is also a belief among many Mandinkas in Bakau that the
clitoris of uncircumcised women will grow and make sexual
intercourse and childbirth difficult. Childbirth is thus supposed
to be easier if the woman is circumcised.
It may be argued that the social value of female circumcisions is
so high within certain social groups in the Gambia that one
should not expect individual women or families to bear the social
costs of being the first within their social environment to avoid
it.
Gambians do not agree upon whether female circumcision is
prescribed by the muslim religion. It is argued that it is
required by the Prophet that one should "take little" - which is
interpreted as the mild Suna version. Others argue there is no
evidence that the statement by the Prophet refers to female
circumcision. Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran
do not practice female circumcision. In Gambia most of the
uncircumcised Wollof women are muslims and the fact that they are
not circumcised does not seem to make them considered as inferior
muslims within their local community.
The relationship between sexual pleasure and female circumcision
is always brought into the debate by a western audience, not so
often in a Gambian context. The Mandinka women in Bakau do not
seem to be very concerned about the relationship between sexual
pleasure and circumcision. Circumcision seems to be about
something else. According to a widespread view among Europeans
female circumcision is done in order to reduce the sexual
pleasure of women and thus making it easier for them to control
themselves. The need to control female sexuality is seen as an
expression of female subordination.
There are several problems in applying such a "logic" in a
Gambian context. The first problem is the relationship between
female circumcision and sexual pleasure. There is little
evidence that Gambian women circumcise girls in order to reduce
their sexual pleasure. Although reduction of sexual pleasure
might have been a motive at the time when the practice was
introduced, it is difficult to trace such linkages in the
reasoning of the women performing it today. I am aware that
several secrets are hidden for me as an European and
uncircumcised woman, but all the Gambians I have heard argue that
such a linkage exists are men or uncircumcised women who are also
deprived of those secrets or they are well educated women who
have got their ideas from the same "Western discourse" as I have.
If one looks at the biological bases of sexual pleasure, it is
obvious that circumcision, and especially infibulation is likely
to reduce the pleasure and even create pain during sexual
intercourse. During the interviews made by Women's Bureau 28.8
per cent of the circumcised women reported problems related to
the operation. Almost half of those experienced pricking under
the skin at the clitoral zone. The other problems were grouped as
cracks, infection and psychological problems. 35.3 per cent of
the women had not had any problems while 35.9 per cent did not
respond to the question.
Sexuality is culturally constructed and not a pure biological
phenomenon. Ways people experience and conceptualize their
sexuality varies between cultures and also between different
socio-economic groups within one culture. It is thus difficult or
meaningless to try to compare degrees of sexual pleasure. There
are several other factors than female circumcision that might
affect the sexual pleasure like type of relationship between
partners, affection, feeling of security, excitement, tiredness,
stress etc. and there is thus little reason to believe that the
sexual pleasure of circumcised women are inferior to the pleasure
felt by other women.
Another problem in the Western line of reasoning is the assumed
connection between sexual pleasure and control of female
sexuality. There is no evidence that women who engage in what may
be defined as uncontrolled sexuality like premarital,
extramarital or promiscuous sexual activities are those who feel
most sexual pleasure. There are several other reasons to engage
in such sexual relations like love, need for money or emotional
support, social pressure etc.
Finally there is a problem in seeing female circumcision as an
expression of female subordination wherever it occurs. As I have
shown above female circumcision is not "one practice" meaning the
same thing in all societies. To judge whether it is part of
female subordination or not one needs not only to look at its
specific meaning in the society, but also know a lot about gender
relations and other types of power relations within that society.
The future of female circumcision in the Gambia.
Presently there are several individuals and organisations working
for eradication of female circumcision in Gambia. Among those are
the national committee for eradication of traditional practices
affecting women and children and Women's Bureau. Workshops and
seminars are arranged to create awareness on harmful effects of
the practice.
Some would argue that an efficient way to abolish female
circumcision in the Gambia would be to pass a law against it.
Experiences from other countries like Sudan and Kenya shows that
one should think twice about the possible outcome of such attempt
to abolish the practice.
According to Boddy the news that pharaoic circumcision would soon
be forbidden in Sudan 1945, resulted in lots of parents rushing
to have their daughters infibulated. According to a British
observer it resulted in a orgy of bloodletting. When a case
against two women was remanded on trial in 1946 it sparked off
violent demonstrations supported by nationalist aspirations of
the Muslim Brothers. The colonial officers were scared and few
more cases were brought (Boddy 1991). Boddy argues that since
the operation and Sudanese womanhood generally are important
symbols of Northern Sudanese identity it is worth contemplation
whether direct outside interference is likely to help eradicate
the practice or prolong it (ibid.) A similar struggle about
female circumcision in Kenya took place in the nineteen twenties
and thirties when missionaries and colonial officers wanted to
stop the practice. Female circumcision was declared as a
political matter by the Kikuyu Central Association in 1929 and
used as a symbol in ethnic and nationalist struggle (Nilsson
1979).
In the above mentioned "Letter to the Editor" in Daily Observer
on 9th of July this year, it is argued that eradication of female
circumcision is advocated by anti- islamic forces and the
silence of Gambian leaders on the matter is linked to their
dependency on foreign aid.
To me it is obvious that decisions about female circumcision in
the Gambia should be made by Gambians. It is also obvious that
the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has a responsibility to
look at the health consequences of the practice. If there are
disagreements about the actual health effects of female
circumcision in the Gambia some research should be done in order
assess those effects. One approach could be to let Gambian
gynaecologists, midwives and nurses interview childbearing women
about their experiences with female circumcision when they come
for ante natal care or after delivery. The findings could form a
base for policy formulation.
The question about female circumcision is a question about the
health and wellbeing of the majority of Gambian girls and women
and should thus not be traded for a seat in the parliament.
References
Daily Observer 23.06, 09.07,14.07, 21.07. 93
The Gambia News and Report Monthly June 1993
Bakke, S: 1993 N=86r m=86nen g=86r i m=9Brkret, f=9Bder kvinnene. Ein
analyse av f=9Bdselens organisasjon og ideologi hos
Bambaraar i Mali Hovudfagsoppg=86ve i Sosialantropologi,
Universitetet i Bergen
Bledsoe,H: 1980 Women and Marriage in Kpelle Society Stanford:
Stanford University Press
Boddy, J: 1991 Body Politics: Continuing the Anticircumcision
Crusade Medical Anthropology Quarterly 5 1
Dirie, M.A.: 1985 Female circumcision in Somalia Medical and
Social Implications SOMAC/SAREC Report Mogadishu:
SOMAC
el Dareer, A: 1982 Woman, Why do you weep ? Circumcision and
its consequences London: Zed Press
Hosken, F.P.: 1979 The Hosken Report Genital and Sexual
Mutilation of Females Lexington: Women's International
Network News
Nilsson, B.: 1979 Kvinnlig kyskhet, mannlig makt Om kvinnlig
k=9Bnsstymping i Afrika 3 -betygsuppsats i
socialantropologi Socialantropologiska institutionen
vid Uppsala Universitet
Nypan, A: 1991 Revival of Female Circumcision: A Case of
Neo-Traditionalsim in: St=9Ble, K.A & Vaa, M: Gender and
Change in Developing Countries
Singateh,S.K: 1985 Female Circumcision The Gambian Experience
A Study on the Social Economic and Health Implications
Banjul: The Gambia Women's Bureau
Talle, A: 1988 Women at Loss: Changes in Maasai Pastoralism
and their effects on gender relations University of
Stocholm
Talle, A: 1988 Transforming women into "pure" agnates: Aspects
of female infibulation in Somalia (conference paper)
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 15:55:27 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Membership list
Message-ID: <19970110145412.AAA16010@LOCALNAME>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 10:21:38 -0500
From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: RE:THE DEBATE OVER FGM: AN ISLAMIC VIEW -Reply -Reply
Message-ID: <s2d61844.013@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
famara,
i think that i may not have articulated my response very well. i was
referring more to women who are out in the provinces. these are
probably the ones who need to be out in the forefront voicing their
feelings about this practice. don't get me wrong. i know that fgm is
done all over the gambia but i am somehow convinced that it is done
more so out there (the provinces) and one has to realize that these
are women/girls that really don't question it. they will do whatever
is required of them as long as it is tradition.
yaikah
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:48:18 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Replying to mails
Message-ID: <32D664C2.2F35@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Famara and Yaikah,
dear list-members,
I must apologize for answering to Yaikah's comments yesterday, which
were addressed to Famara.
I would like, however, propose that mails to the list are considered to
be public and may be answered by any listmember and that private mails
should be sent to private e-mail addresses.
Is this okay for you?
All the best
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:37:06 +0100
From: =?iso-8859-1?Q?Asbj=F8rn_Nordam?= <asbjorn.nordam@dif.dk>
To: "'gambia-l@u.washington.edu'" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: RE: Membership list
Message-ID: <c=DK%a=_%p=DIF%l=DKDIFS02-970110153706Z-8@dkdifs02.dif.dk>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
Friends, thank you very much for entering me to this world wide gambian
network. My name is Asbj=F8rn Nordam, 49 years old, male, single, =
employed
by The Danish Olympic and Sports Confederation, as a consultant for the
grass root sport in local clubs. I live in a small town -Skive, app.
30.000 inhabitants in the north-west part of Jutland, some 275 KM from
Copenhagen. I=B4m one of the "mainly blue-collar, lower middle-class
Europeans tourists", that come to your beaches once in a while. I see
myself over the years as a more qualified "tourist", due to many of you,
who has been =B4fighting=B4 with all my stupid questions, comments and =
eager
to come to know more about you, your families, living conditions,
politics, tribal, religious questions, etc. But most of all I come to
learn many of you as my best friends, such as Mr. Momodou Camara, Mr.
George Njanko Joof, Mr. Momodou S. Sidibeh, Mr. Sidi and Mr. Sarjo
Manneh, Mr. Sawalo Jack (The Gambia College) and many many others. You
will have to excuse both my bad english (some of you do often correct my
spelling and bad grammar) and my lack of practicing this computor-world.
It=B4s here on my job I have got the oppertunity to join this network, =
but
we have just started, and I have no cources, nor experiences. It has
been interesting to read all the information given the last 5 days,
but you must wait patiently for my answers og debate-comments. I have
some. Asbj=F8rn Nordam
>----------
>From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk[SMTP:momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk]
>Sent: 10. January 1997 16.55
>To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List
>Subject: Membership list
>
>Hi folks,
>Here is the membership-list of the Gambia-l.
>Remember, if your name appears here and you would not like it to, you
>have the option of having it hidden in future distributions.
>
>Please send in you introduction if you have not yet done so.=20
>
>
>*** gambia-l@u.washington.edu: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related
>Issues Mailing List *** *** Date created: Wed Jan 31 13:12:35 1996
>
>--- The current list settings are as follows:
>13:12:35 1996 : 2423
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 10:35:39 -0500
From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: TUG OF WAR................. -Reply
Message-ID: <s2d61ba1.020@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
saffie,
i must commend you on being so eloquent. changing attitudes and
mindsets is the key, really and education would do some good.
however, i think it is going to be a great challenge since it is so
deep-rooted in tradition. it wouldn't hurt to try though.
yaikah
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:47:34 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Replying to mails
Message-ID: <1F93FA13653@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Andrea,
As far as am concern, you don't need to apologise. I totally agree
with you on your reasoning about mails send to Gambia-l.
I would like to thank you, Heidi and others for eloquently saying
some of the things I had in mind. Continue the good work.
Shalom,
Famara.
> Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:48:18 +0100
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Replying to mails
> Famara and Yaikah,
> dear list-members,
>
> I must apologize for answering to Yaikah's comments yesterday, which
> were addressed to Famara.
>
> I would like, however, propose that mails to the list are considered to
> be public and may be answered by any listmember and that private mails
> should be sent to private e-mail addresses.
>
> Is this okay for you?
>
> All the best
>
> Andrea
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 97 10:54:33 EST
From: momodou loum <mloum@chat.carleton.ca>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: The debate over FMG
Message-ID: <199701101554.KAA13897@wabakimi.carleton.ca>
My name is Momodou Loum. I heard about Gambia-L from Raye Sosseh. I asked
him to add me on the list.
Since September of 1992, I have been pursuing my studies at the
University of Carleton in Canada. In June of 1996, I was awarded a B.A.
Degree in Law. I have applied to the Norman Patterson School of
International Affairs ( Carleton), to do graduate work. If I get accepted
I should resume my studies in September of this Year.
My academic interests would be oriented towards the role African have
played in the resolution of conflicts in the international political stage.
My research would involve an examination of African participation in
international organizations, particularly in areas of conflict mediation,
and resolution.
Its a pleasure to be a member and I wish you all the best.
regards,
loum
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 11:03:30 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: TUG OF WAR................. -Reply
Message-ID: <199701101603.LAA02297@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
> From GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Fri Jan 10 10:47:40 1997
> Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 10:35:39 -0500
> From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: TUG OF WAR................. -Reply
> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.1 beta -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
>
> saffie,
> i must commend you on being so eloquent. changing attitudes and
> mindsets is the key, really and education would do some good.
> however, i think it is going to be a great challenge since it is so
> deep-rooted in tradition. it wouldn't hurt to try though.
> yaikah
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 08:29:03 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: TUG OF WAR.................
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.970110082749.33336F-100000@dante14.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Soffie,
Thank you for sharing this very touching account! Ylva
On Thu, 9 Jan 1997 msarr@sprynet.com wrote:
> HELLO ALL -
>
> Whether the practice of female circumcision was imposed on the African people,
> as were christianity and Islam, should be a non-issue. The fact is that the
> practice is engaged in. This issue must then be resolved within the context of
> the African revolution - sisters and brothers rising up to address and redress
> the situation. But first, we need to understand the reason(s) behind the
> practice of this dying African tradition and whether it is necessary in this day
> and age.
>
> Growing up in Banjul, I witnessed, first hand, the fate of young women who were
> unfortunate enough to be pregnant at an early age - they got kicked out of
> school, were ostracized by their parents, and considered easy conquests by some
> lecherous guys. These women's prospects of a prosperous future were not to be
> realized. So, when my cousins, whose father's people subscribed to the practice
> of female circumcision, were being taken for this rite of passage, I ran to my
> mom for permission to go with them. After all, would I not be saved from
> promiscuity and utltimately, unwanted pregnancies? Also, it was a badge of
> chastity - I would be pure, untouched, a virgin - all the things that would make
> me the most ideal candidate for someone's wife (actually a prize). I have to
> say that the backhand slap my mom delivered to my face saved me from the
> unnecessary pain during childbirth the procedure would have brought. I looked at
> her scared and stupified. Here I was, thinking that after the procedure, I was
> guaranteed a 'good husband' because I would be saved from all the negatives. My
> mom did not talk to me about other options and I think this is crucial in trying
> to raise the consciousness of our children. I know that both my mom and my
> aunt's husband had the best of intentions for their children. However, I can
> safely say that their intentions were centered around their children being
> "pure" for a prospective husband (he, by the way is not measured by the same
> yardstick).
>
> The challenge for us is to change attitudes and mindsets. The African social
> ethos has been that the man leads, has final say-so on matters even if wrong
> (witness the interpretation of Quranic teachings that man is woman's conduit to
> God and heaven, among other things). Our societies have long been stultified by
> masculinist notions of what a woman should be and look like and all progressives
> should challenge and resist these notions. This practice has killed our
> sisters, nieces, cousins, aunts. It is a tradition we can do away with.
>
> Thank you for your indulgence.
>
> V/R
> Soffie Ceesay
>
> "Our bodies and minds are inseperable in life, and when we allow our bodies to
> be treated as objects, our minds are in mortal danger."
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 97 11:15 GMT+0200
From: Amadou Lamine Ndiaye <lamine@harare.iafrica.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, GAMBIA-L:@harare.iafrica.com
Subject: Re: New Member
Message-ID: <m0vid3J-0012aYC@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi Folks, I am a Senegalese living in Harare, Zimbabwe. I work for Inter
Press Service an international news agency. I am the regional technical
director. I am interested on discussions related to West Africa, specially
Gambia and Senegal. I look forward to fruitful discussions.
ciao
lamine
------
AMADOU LAMINE NDIAYE
Regional Technical Director, Inter Press Service
P.O.Box 6050
Tel:bus (263-4)790104 - 790105
Home (263-4)790387
Fax: (263-4)728415
E-mail: lamine@harare.iafrica.com or ipsaln@gn.apc.org
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 09:42:32 -0800 (PST)
From: Debbie Proctor <proctord@u.washington.edu>
To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>, ;
Subject: Re: Tug of Taboos: African Genital Rite Vs. American Law
Message-ID: <Pine.PTX.3.95c.970110094056.4400E-100000@carson.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Bass, I spoke incorrectly blaming it on the arabs, however in all my
studies of Islam, I knew it was not a practice of the religion. thanks
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 14:29:55 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fasting Ramadan,Its Virtues & Rulings
Message-ID: <9701102229.AA34512@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Folks,
Here are some Ramadan reminders. May Allah make us among those to
achieve salvation.
Madiba.
++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
As-salaamu-alaikum wa rahmatullah wa barakatuhu!
##### ## # # ## ##### ## # #
# # # # ## ## # # # # # # ## #
# # # # # ## # # # # # # # # # #
##### ###### # # ###### # # ###### # # #
# # # # # # # # # # # # # ##
# # # # # # # # ##### # # # #
# # ## ##### ###### ###### # #
# # # # # # # # ## ##
#### # # # # ##### ##### # ## #
# # ###### ##### # # # #
# # # # # # # # # #
# # # # # # ###### ###### # #
May Allah guide us to make the best use of this Ramadan and make
this blessed month a means to get closer to Him, to seek His Forgiveness
and to emerge as better Muslims at the end of it.
FASTING RAMADAN, ITS VIRTUES & RULINGS
=======================================
Abu Umaamah r.a.a. said: "I said: `O Messenger of Allah, tell me of an
action by which I may enter Paradise'. He said: `Take to Fasting, there
is nothing like it.' " [An-Nasaa'ee, Ibn Hibbaan, Al-Haakim, Saheeh]
In this hadeeth, the Prophet (s.a.w.) singled out fasting when asked
about a deed that leads its doer to the best of rewards, Paradise. This
fact alone is sufficient for us to understand the greatness of fasting.
Mere knowledge of the importance and superiority of fasting, however, is
not enough for a Muslim to attain Allah's pleasure and then, in shaa'
Allah, His great reward.
Indeed, the Prophet (s.a.w.) has said: "Perhaps a person fasting will
receive nothing from his fasting except hunger and thirst." [Ibn Maajah,
Ad-Daarimee, Ahmad, al-Baihaqee, Saheeh] This hadeeth should raise our
concern about fasting and increase our desire to perform this act of
worship with the best intention and in accordance with the Sunnah of the
Prophet (s.a.w.).
The first step for a Muslim to realise is the fact that fasting the
month of Ramadhan is obligatory and that Allah has prescribed it for us
in His Book: "Fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for
those before you, that you may attain taqwaa." [2:183]
Thus Allah Ta`aalaa teaches us that Fasting is an obligation and a means
to attain taqwaa, that which increases believers in their ranks with
Allah swt: "The most honoured by Allah amongst you are those best in
taqwaa." [49:13]
Furthermore, we should realise the words of the Prophet (s.a.w.) in
which he tells us that Allah the Exalted said: "The most beloved deeds
with which my slave comes closer to Me are the obligatory deeds."
[Saheeh al-Jami']
Virtues of Fasting as menti-oned in the Qur'an and Sunnah
=========================================================
- The reward for fasting is immense, as mentioned in the following
Hadeeth: "Every action of the son of Adam is given manifold reward, each
good deed receiving then times its like, up to seven hundred times.
Allah the Most High said, 'Except for fasting, for it is for Me and I
will give recompense for it, he leaves off his desires and his food for
Me.' for the fasting person there are two times of joy; a time when he
breaks his fast and a time of joy when he meets his Lord, and the smell
coming from the mouth of the fasting person is better with Allah than
the smell of musk." [al-Bukhaaree]
Also, Sahl ibn Sa`d said that the Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "Indeed there
is a gate of Paradise called ar-Rayyaan. On the day of Resurrection
those who fast will enter through it; no one enters it except for
them, and when they have entered, it is closed so that no one enters it,
so when the last of them enters it, it is closed, and whoever enters it
drinks, and whoever drinks never becomes thirsty." [Ibn Khuzaimah,
Saheeh].
- Fasting is a shield against the Fire: "Fasting is a shield with which
a servant protects himself from the Fire." [Ahmad, Saheeh]
- On the Day of Judgement, "Fasting will say: O My Lord I prevented him
from food an desires so accept my intercession for him." [Ahmad,
al-Haakim and Abu Nu'aim, Hasan]
- Fasting is a means for one's sins to be forgiven. The Prophet (s.a.w.)
said: "He who fasts Ramadhan, due to Iman and hoping for reward (from
Allah) then his past sins are forgiven." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]
- The supplication of the fasting person is answered: "There are in the
month of Ramadhan in every day and night those to whom Allah grants
freedom from the Fire, and there is for every Muslim an supplication
which he can make and will be granted." [al-Bazzaar, Ahmad, Saheeh]
- Fasting is an expiation for various sins, as mentioned in the Qur'aan,
in verses: 2:196, 4:92, 5:89, 5:95 and 58:3-4.
- The fasting person will be among the true followers of the prophets
and the martyrs: `Amr ibn Murrah al-Juhaanee r.a.a. said: "A man came to
the Prophet (s.a.w.) and said: `O Messenger of Allah, what if I
testify that none has the right to worshipped but Allah and that you are
the Messenger of Allah, and I observe the five daily prayers, and I pay
the zakaah, and I fast and stand in prayer in Ramadhan, then
amongst whom shall I be?' He said: `Amongst the true followers of the
prophets and the martyrs.' " [Ibn Hibbaan, Saheeh]
- Fasting is a shield against one's base desires, as the Prophet
(s.a.w.) told the youth: "O youths, whoever amongst you is able to marry
then let him do so, since it restrains the eyes and protects the private
parts, and he who is unable, then let him fast because it is a shield
for him." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]
Once we realise the greatness of fasting and what achievement it leads
to, we must put all our efforts in performing fasting in the best manner
possible. And since fasting is worship, it must be done solely for
Allah's sake, and no intention is accepted, other than pleasing Allah
and seeking His Face with all one's sincerity. Without a correct
intention, no deed is of any value in the Hereafter. We Muslims must
constantly verify our intentions and consider why we perform fasting. Do
we do so merely because it is the practice of our parents and friends,
or do we do so because it is part of our tradition, or perhaps because
we simply want to conform to our environment in order to avoid any
problems? A Muslim who realises that only that which is with Allah
remains, and that He (Swt) is the only One who grants and withholds,
would not be of those to which the Prophet (s.a.w.) alluded in the
Hadeeth: "On the Day of Judgement, a caller will cry out, 'Whoever
performed a deed for someone other than Allah may seek his reward from
that for which he performed the deed' " [Saheeh al-Jami].
Certain Aspects and Rulings related to fasting - For the obligatory
fast in the month of Ramadhan, it is incumbent on everyone to have
intention before the appearance of Fajr.
- Fast is performed between the time of True Fajr (that which makes food
forbidden for the fasting person, and makes Fajr prayer lawful, as
explained by Ibn `Abbaas r.a.a.) and the time as soon it is seen that
the sun has set.
- The interval between the end of suhoor (the pre-dawn meal) and the
start of the obligatory prayer is the interval sufficient to recite
fifty Aayaat, as indicated by the Prophet (s.a.w.) and related by
al-Bukhaaree and Muslim.
- Eating the pre-dawn meal (suhoor) contains many blessings and the
Prophet (s.a.w.) ordered us to do take it, forbade us from leaving it
and told us to take suhoor to make a distinction between our fast and
the fast of the People of the Book. In spite of this, Ibn Hajar reports
in Fathul-Baaree that there is Ijmaa` that it is mustahabb
(recomm-endation). Allah knows best.
- Falsehood, ignorant and indecent speech are to be avoided as they may
render one's fasting futile.
- A fasting person can begin fasting while in the state of Janaabah
(major state of impurity that requires bath due to a sexual
intercourse), as explained in Saheeh al-Bukhaaree and Muslim.
- Use of Siwaak (tooth-stick) is permitted. Likewise, washing the mouth
and nose is permitted, but it should not be done strongly.
- The Prophet forbade a youth to kiss while fasting, while he allowed an
old man since he is able to control himself.
- Giving blood and injections which do not provide nourishment does not
break the fast. Also, there is no harm in tasting food, provided it does
not reach the throat.
- Pouring cold water over one's head and taking a bath contain no harm
to a fasting person.
- It is Sunnah of the Prophet and the practice of his companions to
break the fast as soon as the Sun sets even if some bright redness
remains upon the horizon. Muslims are strongly encouraged to hasten
breaking the fast. The Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "The Deen will not cease
to be uppermost as long as the people hasten to break the fast, since
the Jews and the Christians delay it." [Abu Daawood, Ibn Hibbaan, Hasan]
- The Prophet (s.a.w.) used to break his fast before praying and he used
to break it with fresh dates, if not then with older dates. And if not
with dates, than with some mouthfuls of water.
- The supplication of the fasting person when he breaks his fast is not
rejected. The best du`aa' (supplication) is that reported from Allah's
Messenger, pbuh. He used to say when breaking the fast:
"Dhahaba-DH-DHama'u wabtallatil-`urooqu, wa thabatal ajru inshaa Allah."
(The thirst has gone, the veins are moistened and the reward is certain,
if Allah wills.) [Abu Daawood, al-Baihaqee, al-Haakim and others, Hasan]
- The Prophet said: "He who gives food for a fasting person to break his
fast, he will receive the same reward as him, except that nothing will
be reduced from the fasting persons reward." [Ahmad, at-Tirmidhee, Ibn
Maajah, Ibn Hibbaan, Saheeh]. Also, a fasting Muslim should not reject
invitation of another Muslim to break fast.
- Deliberate eating and drinking, making oneself vomit, menstruation,
after-birth bleeding, injection containing nourishment and sexual
intercourse all nullify the fast.
- As for Lailatul-Qadr, the Night of Decree, that is better than a
thousand months (see Soorah Qadr (97)), the Prophet (s.a.w.) told us:
"Seek it in the last ten, and if one of you is too weak or unable then
let him not allow that to make him miss the final seven." [al-Bukhaaree,
Muslim]. That which is the most specific states,
"seek it on the (twenty) ninth and the (twenty) seventh and the (twenty)
fifth." [al-Bukhaaree]
- The Prophet (s.a.w.) used to exert himself greatly during
Lailatul-Qadr. He would spend the nights in worship, detaching himself
from women and ordering his family with this. So every Muslim should be
eager to stand in prayer during Lailatul Qadr out of Iman and hoping for
the great reward.
The Prophet (s.a.w.) said: "Whoever stands (in prayer) in Lailatul Qadr
out of Iman and seeking reward then his previous sins are forgiven."
[al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]
- The supplication that the Messenger of Allah (s.a.w.) taught `Aa'isha,
radiyallaahu `anhaa, to say when seeking the Night of Decree is: "O
Allah you are the one who pardons greatly, and loves to pardon, so
pardon me." [at-Tirmidhee, Ibn Maajah, Saheeh]
- It is Sunnah to pray Taraweeh in congregation and the one who knew the
best the practice of the Prophet (s.a.w.) at night, `Aa'isha,
radiyallaahu `anhaa, said: "Allah's Messenger did not increase upon
eleven rak`ahs in Ramadhan, or outside it." [al-Bukhaaree, Muslim]
- All who are capable should take advantage of the month of Ramadhan and
perform I`tikaaf, i.e. fully attach oneself to worshipping in the
mosque. One should inquire how the Prophet (s.a.w.) performed
I`tikaaf.
- Zakaatul Fitr is prescribed by Allah as a purification for those who
fasted from loose and indecent talk, and to feed the poor Muslims as a
provision for `Eidul Fitr. One should inquire further about rulings
related to it, especially upon whom it is obligatory and what is its
quantity.
- The last but not the least, we should strive to constantly improve our
worship and obedience of Allah the Most High, including once the month
of Ramadhan is over, inshaa' Allah.
====================
By Br. Isa al-Bosnee
====================
--
********************************************************************
** Madiba Saidy **
** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **
** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **
** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **
** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **
** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca / msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **
********************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 14:36:58 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Export of renovated used tractors and motor vehicles to Africa
Message-ID: <9701102236.AA14316@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 16:15:09 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: HUM: Dave's Lines Of The Week (12/30-01/03, 1997) (**1/2) (fdw)
Message-ID: <9701110015.AA13144@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Date: Fri, 10 Jan 1997 22:22:03 -0500 (EST)
From: KTouray@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <970110222202_239354303@emout19.mail.aol.com>
I share your keen desire and progressive outlook regarding the way we ought
to live in our country. Where we differ is you seem to believe that there
is inherent tribalism lurking in our midst and that somehow there must be
constant government vigilance to ensure accomodation.My contention is we have
always gotten along as a multitribal community and we will always. Sure there
would sometimes be friction as individuals jockey for influence and resources
as happens within families. I believe playing up the possibility of a tribal
flareup is a desparate ploy those who think they should play by a different
set of rules. You further went on arguing that our country is better off with
President Jammeh for the list of things you credit him with which in
themselves are fine by me. What seemed quite stark to me was your continous
comparasion of President Jammeh to Jawara and Kukoi Sanyang infering that
the nation has embarked on a great path. I am baffled as to why you want the
republic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarily
because he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who provided
inept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreaked
havoc on the population on the other. The only thing those two are due from
us as a nation is a well deserved contempt.If President Jammeh is the
effective leader you make him to be then i believe the nation ought to judge
him on his record alone. Trying to compare his records to his predecesor is a
regression in my opinion.
You also characterised objection to the Presidents policies as negative
propaganda. I am assuming that you probably don't agree with some of what he
does as do a lot of us including those 46% who voted against him . Dissent is
what keeps the wheels of participatory democracy working. I am sure President
Jammeh has some pretty good ideas, i just happened to believe that veiwed in
it's totality the presidency is not job he is suited for at this time. I
realise you may disagree with this point of view i nonetheless hope you don't
construe it as propaganda.
Finally you touted the President's hawkish approach to foreign policy as the
right thing to do.You seemed thrilled my his apparent bravado in choosing who
our friends should be. We certainly have unlimited latitude in choosing who
we deal with but we cannot escape the fact that managing international
relationships takes a lot more than gusto. Relying on ego alone in forming
relationships with other nations will not serve our national interest.
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Jan 1997 17:55:32 +0100
From: Abdou Gibba <Abdou.Gibba@smr.uib.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: FGM & RELIGION
Message-ID: <2.2.32.19970111165532.0068d04c@alfred.uib.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="iso-8859-1"
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
HI ALL!
I would like to give two main comments on the issue of CIRCUMCISION with
regard to RELIGION. For the purpose of the theme CIRCUMCISION & RELIGION, I
choose not to separate the female and male practices when dealing with the
Gambian context or to be precise the practice in my own tribe. As far as I
know the practice of CIRCUMCISION (female and male) has never been imposed
on our people by any religion. The practice dates way back into the period
the jolas were pagans. To substantiate this even more is the fact those
jolas who still remain pagans are practicing CIRCUMCISION. CIRCUMCISION has
been adopted traditionally and not been imposed on us. Correct if am wrong.
I don't know so much of the historical context from other ethnic groups or
other African societies. Even if the practice was imposed on us it takes so
much to abolish it. Go tell any muslim or christian in Gambia to abolish
his/her religion because it has been imposed on us. Personally, I would
never like to witness that episode.
This brings me to my second point. CIRCUMCISION beeing an old tradition in
our societies should be treated delicately. Personally, my own daughter will
not go through it and it's my duty to orientate my mother why my daughter
won't go through it. The process of abolishing female CIRCUMCISION is a time
and resource demanding process. There are many matters that needs to be
addressed first before one can implement the real action. One needs to, for
instance, understand the real background of the practice from different
societies as Heidi highlights some examples from other parts of Africa. We
need to assess what it will take for these societies to abandon an old
traditional practice they even may not understand the reason why they do it.
One of the reasons advocates of abolishing FGM are using is the denial of
sexual desire. Are those who go through the practice really missing any of
these desires?.....the list goes on, on questions that should be addressed.
Then comes other stages like public education, convincing people why the
should abandon the practice, decision-making of when and how it can be
"imposed" .......etc. This kind of forum (gambia-l), the work of Women's
Bureau and etc. could be good starts in the process but believe me these are
not even half the step of the work to be done. Am not pessimist but trying
to see things in their real context.
Thanks for the attention.
Have a nice weekend!!
:)))))) Abdou Oujimai
----------------------------------
Kristin Miskov Nodland
Senter for milj=F8- og ressursstudier
Universitetet i Bergen
H=F8yteknologisenteret
5020 Bergen
Tel.: 55 58 42 47
Fax.: 55 58 96 87
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Jan 1997 23:13:43 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments on Tribalism & Politics
Message-ID: <217B09A6864@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Brothers & Sisters,
I want to thank Abdou Oujimai and KTouray for their well written
contributions. I agree more or less with both authors, but I have
problems ignoring the following statement from Touray:
> You further went on arguing that our country is better off with
> President Jammeh for the list of things you credit him with which in
> themselves are fine by me. What seemed quite stark to me was your continous
> comparasion of President Jammeh to Jawara and Kukoi Sanyang infering that
> the nation has embarked on a great path. I am baffled as to why you want the
> republic of The Gambia to be appreciative of a head of state primarily
> because he stands a bit taller when he is compared to a man who provided
> inept leadership for three decades on the one hand and a kook who wreaked
> havoc on the population on the other.
I think the Kukoi - Jammeh connection was used by Abdou to show that
they are both Jolas and that he don't necessarily support both for
the fact that they are jolas like him.
My main point is more of a general nature. I have problems figuring
out how one can make a thorough analysis about Gambian politics today
and at the same time ignore the PPP era. To understand a phenomenon,
better one has to look back into history. That will also strengthen possibilities
for the success of plans to be made for the future. Many have been
saying that the Jawara era is now history and that we
should forget it and go forward. Yes it is history, but, history is not to
be forgotten, because we should draw lessons from it. If Jammeh is
not compared to Jawara, who can we then compare him with in the
Gambian context? I know many things are not yet clear about Jammehs
source of funds for his projects and so on, but, looking at his
achievements in isolation, they commend recognition (especially the
anti corruption campaign). We can only make a real assessment
of the AFPRC's projects when the "secret files" about the projects
are open. Then we will know whether the scarce resources of The
Gambia were used wisely. I will not venture a speculation on why all
the physical projects were implemented.
I will stop here for now.
Continue to enjoy your weekend.
Shalom,
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Jan 1997 07:00:30 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <19970112055929.AAA12898@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
Ousman Gajigo has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect to
have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Ousman, please
send an introduction of yourself to the list.
Regards
Momodou Camara
*******************************************************
http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 50
*************************
