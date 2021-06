Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

December 29, 1996



Not So Separate: Ebonics, Language of Richard

Nixon



By KAREN DE WITT



[W] ASHINGTON -- In local television studios and

at dinner tables all across America last week,

everyone had an opinion about the Oakland Board of

Education's resolution requiring its teachers to

appreciate and understand black English. But most

Americans, black, white or other, don't have to

learn to appreciate black English. They already

use it.



Whether it is a separate language (linguists

disagree on this), slang or just non-standard

speech, the cadences, phrasing and structure of

English as spoken by many black Americans has so

worked its way into the mainstream as to become an

invisible thread in the linguistic tapestry.



Uptight. Outta sight. Aaahh, right. Groovin'

Jivin' Slippin' Slidin'. I'm baaad. Dissin'.

Wannabe. Crib. Shades. You, go girl. My man.



While the Oakland resolution is meant to recognize

the separateness and difference of black English,

its integration into the national tongue can also

be seen as a vindication of the melting-pot

theory.



From Madison Avenue's appropriation of rap rhythms

and words to sell breakfast cereal to Richard

Nixon's use of "right on" -- and, of course, to

the players and fans at just about any sporting

event -- Americans of all varieties spice up their

English with the argot of black America.



"It's esthetically appealing," said Albert Murray,

the jazz critic and novelist. "Black English has

appealed to people from the earliest days of

America, from minstrels to jazz. Whether they

laughed at it or imitated it, they used it and

were changed by it."



Even that quintessential Americanism "OK" turns

out to be a direct descendant of the West African

word "wakey," according to Robert MacNeil in the

1986 PBS series "The Story of English."



For that matter, the whole of standard English is

a gumbo rich in words of African ancestry,

including gumbo itself; there is goober and banjo,

voodoo and jubilee, jambalaya, bubba, lanky, cola,

banana, chigger, mumbo jumbo, jazz, juke, mojo and

zombie.



From such African-rooted words to the hip-hop talk

of today's central cities (and, increasingly,

their white suburbs), black speech and phrasing

have had a growing presence in American society as

more and more blacks have been integrated into the

general culture. Phrases and words once limited to

a segregated section of town or a semi-isolated

region now can be heard coast to coast.



"Whazzup?" screams Martin Lawrence of "Martin,"

the Fox Network television show, and every

American of whatever ilk or color in every living

room across the country has no more difficulty

translating that than the "What's up, Doc?" of his

cotton-tailed precursor, Bugs Bunny.



Then there are words of mixed, or uncertain,

ancestry. "Yo" might have started out white and

Philadelphian (call it the "Rocky" theory), but

now it's a rappers' word. So is "bogart," the verb

meaning roughly -- to blacks, though not to '60s

potheads -- to tough one's way through a

situation, the way Humphrey Bogart would.



The language of black America bubbles up from the

streets, percolates through its music, infiltrates

the entertainment industry and spills out into the

language of all Americans.



"The wider society picks and chooses the words

that blacks use that resonate with its

experience," said Dr. Elijah Anderson, Day

Professor of Social Science at the University of

Pennsylvania. "It is taken from a particular

experience and made into something general. It is

part of the assimilation process. You see

Vietnamese kids and white kids in Boston not only

wearing the baggy pants but using the same

language as inner-city black kids."



Most particularly, it has found its way into the

songs we sing and the way we sing them.



The late Johnny Mercer's "Blues in the Night"

draws its structure ("My momma done told me ....")

from the Gullah language of his Savannah

childhood. Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, the

consummate rock 'n' roll lyricists (and both

white), credited the inspiration for their songs

to the sounds of blackness that both fell in love

with when they were teen-agers. Stoller went to an

integrated summer camp; Leiber worked as a

delivery boy in the black neighborhoods of

Baltimore.



"We wrote black songs for black people," Leiber

said in an interview in The New York Times last

year. They wrote "Hound Dog" not for Elvis

Presley, who made it famous, but for Willie May

(Big Mama) Thornton, the black rhythm and blues

singer. In the process, a song about a woman who

is throwing out a faithless lover became an anthem

of rebellion for 1950s youth, most of them white

as Elvis.



"The vocabulary of rock 'n' roll comes directly

out of the idiom of black speech, " said Mahmoud

El-Kati, professor of history at Macalester

College in St. Paul, Minn.



There is a darker side to the sociology of this

appropriation, said Dr. El-Kati, that has to do

with power and the ability to wield it. "In a

sense, black English is elevated when its

incorporated into the wider culture," he said.

"But when it comes out of black people's mouths it

is associated with degradation or stupidity."



Perhaps that has always been part of the

transition from separatism to integration. As H.L.

Mencken pointed out in his multi-volume treatise

"The American Language," American English has

always appropriated bits of language and phrases

from the various peoples who make up America.



And, as he put it, the vulgar, or common, language

of the people is always used most vigorously.



Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company



********************************************************************

Date: Mon, 30 Dec 1996 05:16:02 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: PRINCE CAHRLES URGES 'MATERIALISTIC' WEST TO SEEK GUIDANCE FROM ISLAM

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



Below is an article published in THE GUARDIAN in London on Saturday December

14, 1996, which some list members might find very interesting.



Tombong.





Prince Charles urges ‘materialistic’ West to seek guidance from Islam



The Prince of Wales last night made a renewed attack on materialism and

called on the West to look to Islam for a better way for man to live in

harmony with his environment.



In a speech which brought together themes he has been expounding for 10

years, the Prince, a practising Anglican, praised traditional Islamic culture

and called for a renewed "sense of the sacred".



Speaking at a private meeting of 70 academics, religious leaders and

businessmen at Wilton Park, Sussex, he said he believed Islam had an

important message.



"I feel that we in the West could be helped to rediscover the roots of our

own understanding by an appreciation of the Islamic tradition’s respect for

the natural order".



"In my view a moral holistic approach is needed now. Modern materialism, in

my humble opinion, is unbalanced and increasingly damaging in its long-term

consequences".



"Science has tried to assume a monopoly, even a tyranny, over our

understanding. We are only now beginning to gauge the results of this

disastrous outlook".



He blamed the "sombre and horrifying" consequences of separating science from

ethical, moral, and sacred considerations for the outbreak of BSE, the

disease transmitted from cows to human.



The Prince first expressed his sympathies with Islam in a speech at Oxford in

1993, but yesterday’s address was his strongest statement on the relationship

between East and West.



He takes regular advice on Islamic issues from a group of 12 religious

leaders and academics.



The Prince said he believed there should be more Muslim teachers in schools.



"There are many ways in which mutual understanding and appreciation can be

built. We need to be taught by Islamic teachers how to learn with our hearts,

as well as our heads".



Health, architecture, and the environment would also benefit, he said.



"Hospitals need to be conceived and, above all, designed to reflect the

wholeness of healing if they are to help the process of recovery in a

complete way"



Farhan Nizami, director of the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, said: "It

is a plea that must and should be welcomed equally by Muslims as well as by

Westerners".



Last night in Neasden in north-west London, the Archbishop of Canterbury,

George Carey, paid his first visit to the largest Hindu temple outside of

India.



Dr. Carey, who has visited mosques, synagogues, temples, and shrines over the

years, was greeted by the chief priest, Atma Swarup Swami, when he arrived

with his wife and the Bishop of Willesden.



Hundreds of worshippers in the temple’s great hall applauded the archbishop

as he entered, preceded by children in brightly-coloured traditional

costumes, some carrying symbolic swords.





Date: Mon, 30 Dec 1996 10:04:40 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: JANUARY 2 1997 ELECTIONS

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



The traffic on the list has dropped drastically, it seems that it is due to

the holidays and the fact that the most active members are all in Banjul

partying. I am sure they will report back to us their observations while in

The Gambia.



Monitoring things from London, all indications are the APRC will win by a

landslide. The opposition will win a maximum of 10 seats, and this is a very

conservative ‘gestimate.' The APRC is already ahead by six candidates,

because they are unopposed. I am sure this coming National Assembly Election

will testify to the fact that the APRC is the party of the day in The Gambia

today.



There are 108 candidates fighting for 45 seats, and APRC already have 6 of

them. The race is actually for 39 seats. This is my prediction: NRP might win

one seat at Lower Saloum(their only chance), where the party leader, Hamat

Bah, is contesting. He was my classmate at Kaur, and he could win Lower

Saloum. UDP could have a maximum of 5 seats and nothing more. They could win

in Bakau, Central Baddibu, Lower Baddibu, Jarra East and Kiang West. Bakau is

50/50, Dembo ‘by force’ could lose his seat for the first time. PDOIS will

not win any seat and none of the independent candidates will win. I will be

providing you the results as they are announced.



All parties are enjoying equal access to the media both the television and

radio.



Peace

Tombong Saidy





Date: Tue, 31 Dec 1996 01:52:30 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: JANUARY 2 1997 ELECTIONS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



It is hearty to learn from Tombong that all political parties,

irrespective of shade or ideology, are having equal access to the

government-controlled media.



Wishes of a memorable and prosperous 1997 to all of us!



Lamin Drammeh.



Date: Tue, 31 Dec 1996 06:40:03 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS ABOUT THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



31Dec96 TAIWAN: FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER TO VISIT AFRICAN NATIONS IN JANUARY.

Taipei (CENS)-The Republic of China will send Minister of Foreign Affairs

John Chang to Africa next month to secure ties with its diplomatic allies

while trying to form the highest possible relations with South Africa, which

plans to switch official recognition to Beijing.

"At the invitation of our African diplomatic allies, Foreign Minister John

Chang will leave for South Africa, Swaziland, Malawi, Burkina Faso,

Guinea-Bissau, Gambia and Senegal on January 12 for a visit," Foreign

Ministry spokesman Peter Cheng said.

Chang will continue to negotiate with high-ranking South African officials on

future ties between Taipei and Pretoria, Cheng said.

In late November South African President Nelson Mandela announced his

decision to cut formal relations with Taiwan and establish diplomatic ties

with Beijing, a long-time rival of Taiwan.

Taiwan almost immediately sent Chang to South Africa on a damage-control

trip, but that effort was in vain so Taiwan retaliated by recalling its

ambassador, suspending most of its aid and economic programs for South Africa

and canceling 80% of its existing agreements with Pretoria.

In the January negotiations, Taiwan hopes that it will be able to establish

the highest possible relations with South Africa-a representative office that

can issue visas and enjoy diplomatic immunity-if the two cannot remain

diplomatic allies, ministry officials said.

Cheng said Chang will also meet other African leaders after his Pretoria trip

to exchange views on issues of mutual concern and to further strengthen

friendly ties with those nations.

The Foreign Minister will also inspect ROC embassies and aid groups in these

nations, Cheng said.

Taiwan has offered both economic aid and other technical aid to poor African

nations, but authorities here have declined to release the figures on its aid

amount to these countries.

Beijing has criticized Taiwan's aid for its 30 diplomatic allies as an

attempt to use money to win foreign relations. Taiwan has fired back,

claiming mainland China is doing the same thing as evidenced by its use of

money to woo away South Africa. (LH).

EAST ASIA

CHINA ECONOMIC NEWS SERVICE 31/12/96



30Dec96

TAIWAN: TAIWAN ENVOY TO EMBARK ON SEVEN-NATION AFRICA TOUR. [REUTR] (2907)

30Dec96 TAIWAN: TAIWAN ENVOY TO EMBARK ON SEVEN-NATION AFRICA TOUR.

TAIPEI, Dec 30 (Reuter) - Taiwan's top envoy will visit seven African nations

in January in a latest damage-control mission following South Africa's plan

to switch ties to Beijing from Taipei, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Foreign Minister John Chang was scheduled to leave Taipei for its African

allies -- South Africa, Swaziland, Malawi, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau,

Gambia and Senegal -- on January 12, a ministry statement said.

"Minister Chang will continue discussions with ranking South African

officials on new relations between the two countries in the future," it said.

Chang would also exchange views of mutual concerns with officials of six

other African allies in order to "strengthen friendly ties", it said.

Chang was expected back in Taipei on February 2.

Chang is currently visiting Guatemala for the signing of a peace pact between

the Guatemalan government and leftist rebels.

Earlier this month, Chang visited South Africa, where he sought in vain to

reverse Pretoria's November 27 decision to switch diplomatic recognition to

Beijing from Taipei by the end of 1997.

South Africa is the biggest of the 30 countries -- mostly underdeveloped

states in Central America and Africa -- that recognise Taiwan's Republic of

China government rather than the communist People's Republic of China on the

mainland.

Communist China, Taiwan's arch rival since a civil war split them in 1949,

regards the island as a rebel province ineligible for foreign ties. It has

tightened a diplomatic squeeze on Taipei in its quest to bring Taiwan under

mainland rule.

Analysts have warned of a possible "domino effect" following South Africa's

decision.

To evade China's diplomatic embargo, Taiwan officials have been engaging in

"secret diplomacy" -- unannounced visits to countries that recognise Beijing

instead of Taipei.

Chang and Vice-President Lien Chan have between them visited Ukraine,

Singapore, Malaysia, and Belgium over the past year in similar trips veiled

in secrecy.

Chang dropped out of sight in December and surfaced in the United Arab

Emirates and Jordan where he met senior government officials to promote

unofficial relations.

Beijing refuses ties to any country that recognises Taiwan, but has stepped

up efforts to win over South Africa and the 29 other states that still do.

(c) Reuters Limited 1996





29Dec96 GAMBIA: GAMBIA CHOOSES NEW PARLIAMENT ON THURSDAY.

By Pap Saine

BANJUL, Dec 29 (Reuter) - Voters in the tiny West African tourist haven of

Gambia choose a new parliament on Thursday in elections expected to

consolidate former military leader Yahya Jammeh's transition from coup leader

to elected president.

Supporters of Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994 and was elected president

last September, are already assured of six of the new parliament's 45 elected

seats as no rival candidate is standing against them there.

The president nominates a further four legislators.

The opposition denounced Jammeh's September election victory, accusing him of

monopolising state media during the campaign, but all parties have enjoyed

access to the state media during the parliamentary campaign, which ends on

Tuesday.

Jammeh's main presidential rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe, has since called

for his resignation, accusing him of transferring $24.7 million illegally to

a Swiss bank account.

"I am a trained lawyer, I can substantiate before any court of law any

allegations I make against somebody, especially a head of state," the United

Democratic Party (UDP) leader told supporters on the campaign trail.

"Vote my MPs, they will rescue the nation," he added.

Darboe, who is not standing for parliament himself, took refuge in Senegal's

embassy for several days during and after the presidential poll saying he

feared for his safety.

Jammeh, 31, who toppled civilian president and independence leader Sir Dawda

Jawara accusing him of corruption, brushed aside Darboe's accusation.

"This is not true, otherwise the country would have been bankrupt," he told a

rally of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC)

formed by his supporters.

"If the APRC candidates are elected, I will keep the promise to carry out the

development projects," he told voters.

Gambia, a poor, mainly Moslem ex-British colony fronting the Atlantic Ocean

and surrounded by francophone Senegal, depends on tourism, groundnuts and

foreign aid to make ends meet.

Jammeh's 1994 coup estranged Western donors, some of whom advised their

nationals against visiting on security grounds -- hitting the tourist

industry hard. Jammeh has since developed ties with Libya, Taiwan and Cuba.

Over 100 candidates are contesting the election with only the APRC standing

for all 45 seats. The UDP will contest 34.

More than 446,000 of Gambia's just over one million people are registered to

vote.

Under Jawara, parliament had 36 elected members and eight nominated members.



(c) Reuters Limited 1996

REUTER NEWS SERVICE





27Dec96 WEST AFRICA: OTAL PREDICTS CALM AFTER A STORMY YEAR.

By David Osler

Carrier suggests that region's formerly unsettled market shows signs of

stabilising.



OT Africa Lines believes calm has returned to the Gambia, Liberia and Sierra

Leone, although the company remains "cautious" about these markets

Over the last 12 months, the region has witnessed four major coups or coup

attempts. And the were widespread arrests of dissidents in Cote d'Ivoire and

Nigeria.

Nigeria also introduced tighter preshipment inspection requirements, and

modified customs procedures and documentation, which Otal notes in its latest

review, "caused most importers and exporters serious difficulty and

confusion" which is likely to stretch into the coming year.

Many francophone states notched up marked economic advances in 1996. Some

West African countries recorded their highest GDP growth rates in a decade.

These included Ghana, 6.9%; Togo, 6.7%; Cote d'Ivoire, 6.6%; and Burkina Faso

amd Mali, 6%.

The trend was attributed to reduced government expenditure and devaluation of

the CFA Franc, which boosted international competitiveness and thus export

revenues.

In particular, according to Otal, West Africa gained from an increased rate

of minerals exploitation and greater competitiveness of agricultural products

on world markets.

The legacy of empire has ensured that Europe remains the region's number one

trading partner, but the recent trend towards sourcing more imports from the

Far East is continuing.

Liberalisation of maritime trade in Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal has proved a

major spur for shipping.

Otal research shows that estimated vessel calls for 1994, 1995 and 1996 in

Abidjan were 1,711, 1,777 and 2,681 respectively. The figures for Dakar for

the same years were 968, 1,155 and 1,309.

Since liberalisation, vessel calls in these ports rose by 160% and 135%

respectively. Meanwhile, rates dropped at least 16% southbound, and even more

northbound, depending on the commodity carried.

Otal, which this year celebrates its 21st birthday and its 500th voyage to

West Africa, considers these developments an argument against protectionism,

and justification for the free market policies persued by the World Bank, the

EU and the US in the region.

The line purchased two additional multipurpose ro-ros in 1996, bringing its

ro-ro fleet to four. Otal said the move enabled it to provide greater

flexibility and work to a 10-day frequency.

Meanwhile, two containerships operate on an 18-day frequency, serving African

cities which cannot handle large ro-ros, and augmenting capacity at major

ports such as Abidjan and Tema.

Container fleet renewal has brought the average age of Otal's boxes to a

relatively young three and-a-half years.

Terminal handling equipment has also been updated.

Additional calls have been added at San Pedro, the second port of Cote

d'Ivoire, primarily handling cocoa and other agricultural commodities.

Turning to 1997, Otal predicts new entrants to the trade, particularly from

lines seeking solace from other more saturated lanes.

However, the relatively few remaining African lines are not expected not

prosper, as growth in volumes will not be enough to offset increased

capacity.

Nigeria, the region's major economy, "will continue to give cause for concern

but also room for opportunity, if only this rich and resourceful country's

potential can be harnessed properly".

Sustained high oil prices could give Nigeria a windfall, worth up to $1bn

compared to 1996 budget projections, says the company.

But Otal doubts whether the money will be used wisely.

There is an urgent need for investment in infastructure.

In Ghana, the newly re-elected president Jerry Rawlings will have his work

cut out keeping the economy, which has been singled out by the World Bank as

a star performer, on course.

And Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal stand to reap the benefits of recent

liberalisation.

In addition, there will be pressure on Cameroon to follow their example.

(c) of Lloyd's of London Press Limited 1996.

INSURANCE/INVESTMENT

LLOYD'S LIST 27/12/96





PEACE

TOMBONG









Date: Tue, 31 Dec 1996 11:34:05 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Happy new Year!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



Gambia-l,



Happy New Year to all members and their families



Welcome to 1997!!!!!!!



Regards,

Moe S. Jallow



Date: Tue, 31 Dec 1996 16:33:13 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia chooses new parliament on Thursday (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





FYI -

Tony









---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Sun, 29 Dec 1996 8:30:26 PST

From: Reuter / Pap Saine <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.news.features,

clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia chooses new parliament on Thursday





BANJUL, Dec 29 (Reuter) - Voters in the tiny West African

tourist haven of Gambia choose a new parliament on Thursday in

elections expected to consolidate former military leader Yahya

Jammeh's transition from coup leader to elected president.

Supporters of Jammeh, who seized power in July 1994 and was

elected president last September, are already assured of six of

the new parliament's 45 elected seats as no rival candidate is

standing against them there.

The president nominates a further four legislators.

The opposition denounced Jammeh's September election

victory, accusing him of monopolising state media during the

campaign, but all parties have enjoyed access to the state media

during the parliamentary campaign, which ends on Tuesday.

Jammeh's main presidential rival, lawyer Ousainou Darboe,

has since called for his resignation, accusing him of

transferring $24.7 million illegally to a Swiss bank account.

``I am a trained lawyer, I can substantiate before any court

of law any allegations I make against somebody, especially a

head of state,'' the United Democratic Party (UDP) leader told

supporters on the campaign trail.

``Vote my MPs, they will rescue the nation,'' he added.

Darboe, who is not standing for parliament himself, took

refuge in Senegal's embassy for several days during and after

the presidential poll saying he feared for his safety.

Jammeh, 31, who toppled civilian president and independence

leader Sir Dawda Jawara accusing him of corruption, brushed

aside Darboe's accusation.

``This is not true, otherwise the country would have been

bankrupt,'' he told a rally of the Alliance for Patriotic

Reorientation and Construction (APRC) formed by his supporters.

``If the APRC candidates are elected, I will keep the

promise to carry out the development projects,'' he told voters.

Gambia, a poor, mainly Moslem ex-British colony fronting the

Atlantic Ocean and surrounded by francophone Senegal, depends on

tourism, groundnuts and foreign aid to make ends meet.

Jammeh's 1994 coup estranged Western donors, some of whom

advised their nationals against visiting on security grounds --

hitting the tourist industry hard. Jammeh has since developed

ties with Libya, Taiwan and Cuba.

Over 100 candidates are contesting the election with only

the APRC standing for all 45 seats. The UDP will contest 34.

More than 446,000 of Gambia's just over one million people

are registered to vote.

Under Jawara, parliament had 36 elected members and eight

nominated members.









Date: Wed, 1 Jan 1997 13:13:30 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: New year greetings.

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,

Happy new year to all list members. I wish you all a wounderful 1997.

Tony, Abdou and all the others, keep up the good work you are doing.

Thank you.

Abba Sanneh



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 2 Jan 1997 09:15:34 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: PRESIDENT JAMMEH'S NEW YEAR MASSAGE

Message-ID: <



01Jan97 GAMBIA: GAMBIA PRESIDENT URGES PEACEFUL POLLS FOR THURSDAY.

BANJUL, Jan 1 (Reuter) - Gambia's president, Yahya Jammeh, has urged voters

in the tiny West African tourist haven to turn out peacefully and in force on

Thursday for parliamentary elections wrapping up the transition from military

rule.

Jammeh, who seized power in 1994 and was elected president last September,

told the nation in a New Year message that the transition had registered

"impressive successes" despite "genuine fears and even pessimism" of those

watching it.

"The voter turnout for the (constitutional) referendum and the presidential

elections was, in each case, very good, but I invite you to make the one for

the coming general elections the best ever," he said in a late Tuesday

broadcast.

Supporters of Jammeh, 31, who toppled independence leader Sir Dawda Jawara

accusing him of corruption, are already assured of six of the new

parliament's 45 elected seats as no rival candidate is standing against them

there.

The president nominates a further four legislators.

Gambia, a poor, mainly Moslem ex-British colony of just over a million

people, fronts the Atlantic Ocean and is surrounded by Francophone Senegal.

It depends on tourism, groundnuts and foreign aid to make ends meet.

Jammeh banned established politicians before the presidential poll,

denouncing their links with Jawara. Opposition in the nation has since

gathered around lawyer Ousainou Darboe and his United Democratic Party.

(c) Reuters Limited 1997

REUTER NEWS SERVICE





Date: Thu, 2 Jan 1997 09:03:02 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Young ex-soldier expected to win Gambia election (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 2 Jan 1997 7:21:16 PST

From: Reuter / Pap Saine <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics,

clari.news.features

Subject: Young ex-soldier expected to win Gambia election





BANJUL, Jan 2 (Reuter) - Gambians voted for a new parliament

on Thursday in elections expected to consolidate the rule of

President Yahya Jammeh who seized power in a coup in 1994 and

won a disputed presidential poll last September.

Jammeh, a 31-year-old soldier turned politician who toppled

independence leader Sir Dawda Jawara accusing him of corruption,

banned established politicians from politics before the

presidential poll, denouncing their links with Jawara.

Opposition has since gathered around lawyer Ousainou Darboe

and his United Democratic Party. Two minor opposition parties

are also contesting seats along with six independents.

Darboe, who is not standing for parliament himself, took

refuge in Senegal's embassy for several days during and after

the presidential poll saying he feared for his safety.

Campaigning this time has been peaceful, although Darboe's

party has complained of the arrest of party militants.

The campaign focused on whether Jammeh or more established

politicians should run the country, with Darboe accusing Jammeh

of corruption. Jammeh dismissed the charge.

The Gambian parliament has 49 seats. Jammeh has the right to

nominate four legislators, so 45 seats are up for election. Of

these 45, five are already in the bag for the president because

the opposition is fielding candidates only in 40 seats.

Jammeh's Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and

Construction is the only party contesting all 45 seats.

With 107 candidates in the contest, early turnout was light.

More than 446,000 of Gambia's one million or so people are

registered to vote in the small West African nation which is

heavily dependent on tourism.

Election officials said most of the 561 polling stations

opened on time at 7 a.m. (0700 GMT). Polls close at 6 p.m. (1800

GMT). First results were expected Thursday evening.

Jammeh urged voters in a New Year message to turn out

peacefully and in force for the election. ``The voter turnout

for the (constitutional) referendum and the presidential

election was, in each case, very good, but I invite you to make

the one for the coming general elections the best ever,'' he

said.

Gambia fronts the Atlantic and is surrounded by Senegal. Its

economy is based on tourism, groundnuts and foreign aid.

Jammeh's coup estranged Western donors. Some advised

nationals against visiting on security grounds, hitting tourism.

Jammeh has since developed ties with Libya, Taiwan and Cuba.









Date: Thu, 02 Jan 1997 20:14:34 +0100

From: Chris Foxwell <

To:

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Dear members of Gambia-l,



We're members of Gambia-l for a couple of weeks now, and we still

haven't replied to the request of an introduction, So here it is:

We are Ineke and Chris Foxwell, we live in Holland. We both work for

Dutch television, in different areas.

We've visited the Gambia a couple of times and we like it very much,

we would like to go there for a longer period and thought it would be

wise to obtain as much information as we could.

That's the reason we joined Gambia-l. So far we've really enjoyed this

discussion group. We hope everyone who went to the Gambia for a

holiday had a great time, please tell us what is was like. We would

have liked to have met you on the beach, maybe next year!,



greetings,



Chris and Ineke



Date: Thu, 2 Jan 1997 22:37:32 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: AFRICA-POLITICS: Civil Society Grows Stronger And Stronger

Message-ID: <19970102213631.AAA12594@LOCALNAME>



/* Written 3:08 PM Dec 30, 1996 by

/* ---------- "IPS: AFRICA-POLITICS: Civil Society" ---------- */



Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 27-Dec-96 ***



Title: AFRICA-POLITICS: Civil Society Grows Stronger And Stronger



By Lynne Muthoni Wanyeki and Toye Olori



HARARE, Dec 27 (IPS) - No longer content to let African

governments continue to rule without consulting the people, the

continent's civil society is poised to play a more active role in

governance.



Human rights, gender, environment, housing, children, and land

rights are just a few of the plethora of issues that civic groups

have banded together around in order to keep African governments

accountable.



''There is increasing awareness among people that we have the

right to have a say in matters of national importance and that our

say doesn't have to be through our MPs(members of parliament) or

parliament,'' says Atsango Chesoni of the International Federation

of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Kenya chapter.



''We are gradually legitimizing citizens' rights to play a role

in politics and whatever's happening,'' Chesoni adds.



In countries like Nigeria where the military has ruled for the

majority of the country's 36 years of independence, civic

organisations have become the main channel through which the

people can air their views.



''They (NGOs) are the only group that can speak out for us

since most of us have been cowed by the military,'' says a

Nigerian civil servant who declined to be named.



According to Ola Akagbosu, a researcher at the Nigerian

Institute of International Affairs, Africa's civil society has

strengthened, because it is the true representative of the

people's views.



Unlike governments which wantonly make policy without

consultation, civic groups ''hold seminars and workshops and

receive inputs from the different segments of society for their

policy formulations,'' Akagbosu says.



''They are forced by circumstances to voice the views and

opinions of citizens, as well as champion the course of the

people. In a way, they are the voice of the people,'' she adds.



Non-government organisations also have taken on this role,

because the majority of Africa's people are often too tied down in

the daily struggle of survival.



''...Ngos and civil society are in the vanguard of campaigns

against constitutional violation of lives and the freedom of the

citizens,'' says Kolawole Olaniyan of the Constitutional Rights

Project in Nigeria.



''More often than not, the citizenry cannot respond to these

violations because of many reasons. Among them are poverty, fear

of repression by the gun and lack of education,'' Olaniyan adds.



During the 1970s and early 1980s in many African countries, the

challenge to African governments came mainly from student

movements and the trade unions.



According to analysts, the changes in Africa's political and

economic scenario during the past 10 years have opened up more

space for people's participation.



''Many people from civil society moved into the new political

parties and those who remained re-defined civil society's role out

of frustration with the political party system,'' says Maina Kiai,

executive director of the Kenyan Human Rights Commission.



''We are now finding solutions in the churches, in NGOs, even

in business, but not in government. We now know the government is

not all-being, all-knowing and all-powerful,'' Kiai adds.



The economic reform programmes which swept across the continent

have also created a climate where governments were forced to take

a back seat and civil society stepped in to fill the void.



''This is not to say that liberalisation is a good thing, but

it has had some positive impact,'' Kiai says. ''Before the

government was everywhere. Now, the reduction of government's role

in all areas of life, the fact that the government has had to

scale down, has enabled people to empower themselves.



''We are more self-confident, self-assured, more responsible

for our own lives,'' Kiai says.



According to Kiai, the people's power and confidence to change

their own situations is evident in many ways.



''Aviation workers going on strike and taking their employer to

court, farmers refusing to pick their coffee because they believe

the Kenya Coffee Board to be corrupt, members of the Kenyan

Creameries Cooperative voting in their own board not just once but

twice in defiance of presidential interference, parents

challenging education costs and the running of government schools

are all examples,'' the Kenyan human rights activist says.

''People are becoming aware that they hold the solutions''.



Analysts agree that the trend will continue, and that African

governments must confront not only the challenge from the

international community to be more transparent and democratic, but

also the challenge from within.



''Civil society has an energy that the State cannot control.

There are symptoms of a healthier, more vibrant civil

society...,'' Chesoni says. (end/ips/lwm/to/pm96)





Origin: Harare/AFRICA-POLITICS/

----



[c] 1996, InterPress Third World News Agency (IPS)

All rights reserved



Date: Thu, 2 Jan 1997 16:48:50 -0600 (CST)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To:

Subject: Re: PRINCE CAHRLES URGES 'MATERIALISTIC' WEST TO SEEK GUIDANCE FROM ISLAM

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Happy New Year all list members, thanks very much Tombong for forwarding

this piece to the list. I must I was very exited to read it but I wasn't

the least surprised. I would Appreciate if the list members will bear

with me for a second to express my feelings about this article even

though this isn't a religious forum. Prophet Muhamad(PBUH) had said some

1400 years ago that this religion, Islam, will reach every corner of

the earth reached by morning and night, i.e., every place. Now

brothers and sisters it is the turn of the Buckingham Palace. I

would direct your attention to verses in the Quran, chapter 9, (Tawba)

verses 32 & 33. Please read this and think about it for a second. If

you don't have a copy of the Quran and you would want one please e-mail

mail me, I'll make sure you get one, it's on me bro!



Peace, Alieu





Date: Thu, 2 Jan 1997 17:12:26 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Reuters Africa Highlights / [Jan 2] (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Thu, 2 Jan 1997 11:31:06 PST

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.top, clari.world.africa.eastern,

clari.world.africa.northwestern, clari.world.africa.southern,

clari.world.africa.western

Subject: Reuters Africa Highlights / [Jan 2]





KIGALI, Rwanda - Rwandan authorities have arrested as

genocide suspects more than 2,500 Hutus who were among some

460,000 refugees who returned home from Tanzania last month, the

U.N. human rights office said. Human rights spokeswoman Marie

van der Elst told Reuters that 2,609 refugees had been detained

by Dec. 27 for their role in the 1994 genocide of an estimated

800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.



BANJUL, Gambia - Gambians voted for a new Parliament in

elections expected to consolidate the rule of President Yahya

Jammeh who seized power in a coup in 1994 and won a disputed

presidential poll last September. Election officials and party

leaders reported a slow turnout in the mainly Muslim West

African nation's capital Banjul and other urban areas but

brisker polling in the provinces. There were no reports of

trouble although main opposition leader Ousainou Darboe said one

of his supporters had been arrested in the town of Basse in

Upper River Division.



ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar - Madagascar's former military

ruler Didier Ratsiraka held on to a slim lead in the race for

the presidency of the Indian Ocean island with two-thirds of the

votes counted. Ratsiraka, a 60-year-old ex-Marxist and retired

admiral, led with 51.4 percent of the vote against 48.6 percent

for former President Albert Zafy, 69, according to results

issued by the Interior Ministry. It said 51 percent of

Madagascar's 6.5 million registered voters turned out for

Sunday's second-round runoff compared with a turnout of 60

percent in a Nov. 3 first round.



N'DJAMENA, Chad - Nomads in Chad began voting for a National

Assembly, launching the central African nation's much-delayed

parliamentary election, electoral officials said. The remainder

of the former French colony's 3.5 million or so voters will cast

their ballots for the 125-seat assembly Sunday. Electoral

officials estimate that around 300,000 nomads are eligible to

vote. President Idriss Deby, the northern former guerrilla

leader who seized power in a French-backed coup in 1990, won a

long-delayed presidential election in July against southern

rival and fellow general Wadal Abdelkader Kamougue.



MORONI, Comoros - Civil servants on the Comoros islands went

on strike, shortly after President Mohamed Taki named a new

government, to protest against salary arrears of up to a year.

On the island of Anjuan, the civil servants heeded calls by

union leaders and took to the streets to protest against the

salary delays. In other parts of the Indian Ocean archipelago,

medical services and schools were disrupted after unions

declared an indefinite strike.



RABAT, Morocco - Despite shipwrecks and deaths, the lure of

Europe draws thousands of North Africans to perilous boats and,

at best, an uncertain future as illegal immigrants. The risks

were again highlighted this week when Italian police picked up

40 would-be immigrants crammed in a motorboat. They were

drifting at sea after eight days and said four of the group had

died of cold and their bodies had been pushed overboard.



CAPE TOWN, South Africa - South African police said they

were hunting three fugitive right-wingers in connection with a

Christmas Eve bomb attack that killed four people in a small

farming town. Spokesman John Sterrenberg said the three whites

had already been convicted of murder in absentia for planting

bombs that killed 20 people on the eve of South Africa's

historic all-race election in April 1994.









Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 13:03:16 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970103120219.AAA13512@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Yvan Russell has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Yvan

please send an introduction of your self to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 09:06:11 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



The National Assembly Elections results stand as follows:

The APRC candidates won in the following constituencies:

1. Foni Bintang - Fansu Sanneh

2. Foni Bondali - Ansumana Sanneh

3. Foni Brefet - Karafa Badgie

4. Foni Jarrol - Musa Baldeh

5. Foni Kansala - Kawsu L. Gibba

6. Nianija- Dawda Bah

7. Banjul South - David Jones

8. Banjul Central - Musa Sinyan

9. Banjul North - Skeikh Omar Njie

10. Lower Baddibu

11. Serrekunda West - Sulayman Joof

12. Jarra Central - Phoday Lang Sarr

13. Janjanbureh- Daddy Kaba Dampha

14. Lower Fulladu West - Saikou Foday Njie

15. Lower Saloum- Fafa Touray

16. Niamina Dankunku - Sanna Jallow

17. Niamina Esat - Eliman Malick Secka

18. Sami - Idrissa Samba Sallah

19. Basse - Momodou Sellu Bah

20. Tumanna - Netty Baldeh

21. Kombo Central - Abdou Badjie

22. Kombo East - Kebba M Touray

23. Jokadu - Amadou Khan

24. Lower Baddibu - Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh

25. Upper Niumi - Ousman Jallow



UDP, so far captured five seats and they are as follows:

1. Bakau- Demba Sanneh Bojang

2. Central Baddibu- Abou Karamba Kassama

3. Jarra West- Kemeseng M. Manneh

4. Kiang East- Buba Samuara

5. Kiang West- Omar Kebba Mass



Contrary to my predictions, PDOIS won one seat so far. Mr. Sidia Jatta, party

leader, won his seat in Wuli constituecy.



NRP, won in Upper Saloum constituency as I predicted, and they surprisingly

won in Kiang Central too. So for Hamat Bah, the party leader, won in Upper

Saloum and Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe won in Kiang Central.



Two Independent candidates are in and they are:

1. Kantora - Hassan Jallow

2. Niamina West



Out of the 45 National Assembly seats contested, the APRC has won 25, UDP 5,

NRP 2, PDOIS 1 and 2 Independent candidates. This means that 35

seats(constituencies) have been won and there are 10 more constituencies to

go. I will post the results of the remaining 10 as soon as they are counted.



Peace

Tombong





Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 11:35:05 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



This is the final result of the National Assembly Elections and as one can

see it is a land slide victory for the APRC, the party of the people. The

APRC captured 33 seats out of 45. UDP captured 7 seats, NRP 2 seats, PDOIS 1

seat and 2 Independent candidates. The elections were open, free and fair.

Now is time to work together to build a better Gambia for all.



The APRC candidates won in the following constituencies:

1. Foni Bintang - Fansu Sanneh

2. Foni Bondali - Ansumana Sanneh

3. Foni Brefet - Karafa Badgie

4. Foni Jarrol - Musa Baldeh

5. Foni Kansala - Kawsu L. Gibba

6. Nianija- Dawda Bah

7. Banjul South - David Jones

8. Banjul Central - Musa Sinyan

9. Banjul North - Skeikh Omar Njie

10. Lower Baddibu

11. Serrekunda West - Sulayman Joof

12. Serrekunda East - Fabakary Tombong. Jatta

13. Jarra Central - Phoday Lang Sarr

14. Janjanbureh- Daddy Kaba Dampha

15. Lower Fulladu West - Saikou Foday Njie

16. Upper Fulladu West - Churchill Falai Bandeh

17. Lower Saloum- Fafa Touray

18. Niamina Dankunku - Sanna Jallow

19. Niamina Esat - Eliman Malick Secka

20. Sami - Idrissa Samba Sallah

21. Basse - Momodou Sellu Bah

22. Jimara - Kanimang Sanneh

23. Sandu - Abdoulie K. Jawla

24. Tumanna - Netty Baldeh

25. Kombo Central - Abdou Badjie

26. Kombo East - Kebba M Touray

27. Kombo North - Musa Suso

28. Kombo South - Paul Mendy

29. Jokadu - Amadou Khan

30. Lower Baddibu - Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh

31. Illiassa - Arabou Ansu Kanyi

32. Lower Niumi - Jane Colley Faye

33. Upper Niumi - Ousman Jallow



UDP captured the following 7 seats :

1. Bakau- Demba Sanneh Bojang

2. Central Baddibu- Abou Karamba Kassama

3. Jarra West- Kemeseng M. Manneh

4. Kiang East- Buba Samuara

5. Kiang West- Omar Kebba Mass

6. Jarra East - Seedy Amang Kanyi

7. Niani - Almamy Abubacarr Touray



Contrary to my predictions, PDOIS won one seat. Mr. Sidia Jatta, party

leader, won his seat in Wuli constituecy.



NRP, won in Upper Saloum constituency as I predicted, and they surprisingly

won in Kiang Central too. Hamat Bah, the party leader, won in Upper Saloum

and Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe won in Kiang Central.



Two Independent candidates are in and they are:

1. Kantora - Hassan Jallow

2. Niamina West



The interesting thing about all this is that for the first time in Gambian

history, every tribe or ethnic group and every political party that

participated has at least one representative in the National Assembly.





Peace

Tombong





Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 08:35:54 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambian president's party wins parliamentary poll (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 4:01:31 PST

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambian president's party wins parliamentary poll





BANJUL, Jan 3 (Reuter) - President Yahya Jammeh's party won

a majority in Gambia's new parliament on Friday after elections

that complete the return of the small West African country to

civilian rule, partial results showed.

Results from Thursday's poll, broadcast overnight by state

radio and television, showed that Jammeh's Alliance for

Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) had 26 of the

assembly's 49 seats -- an outright majority.

With 80 percent of results declared in the mainly Moslem

nation, Ousainou Darboe's main opposition United Democratic

Party had six seats and the opposition National Reconciliation

Party (NRP) two. Independents had two seats.

Jammeh, a 31-year-old soldier turned politician, toppled the

former British colony's civilian independence leader Sir Dawda

Jawara in 1994 accusing him of corruption. Jammeh won a

presidential election in September.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 08:38:53 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Gambia returns to civilian rule under ex-soldier (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 4:52:51 PST

From: Reuter / Pap Saine <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Gambia returns to civilian rule under ex-soldier





BANJUL, Jan 3 (Reuter) - President Yahya Jammeh's party won

a majority in Gambia's new parliament on Friday after elections

that complete a return to civilian rule in the small West

African nation following his 1994 military coup.

Partial results from Thursday's poll, broadcast by state

radio and television, showed that Jammeh's Alliance for

Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) had 26 of the

assembly's 49 seats -- an outright majority.

With 80 percent of results declared in the mainly Moslem

nation of a million people, lawyer Ousainou Darboe's main

opposition United Democratic Party had six seats.

The opposition National Reconciliation Party (NRP) of hotel

manager Hamat Bah, like Darboe a defeated presidential contender

in September, had two seats. Independents had two.

Jammeh, a committed Moslem who had military training in the

United States, staged a coup as a 29-year-old lieutenant in

1994, toppling the former British colony's civilian independence

leader Sir Dawda Jawara.

Jammeh said at the time he had no political ambitions and

that he simply wanted to put an end to government corruption,

the tourist sex trade in Gambia and drugs.

But he banned established politicians with links with Jammeh

and then won a presidential election last September.

Jammeh's party won five of its 26 seats on Thursday by

default in constituencies where no one stood against it. The

president has the right to nominate a further four assembly

members.

Political commentators estimated Thursday's turnout at 60 to

67 percent, compared to up to 90 percent in the presidential

poll. More than 446,000 Gambians were registered to vote.

Hotel manager Bah was one of his party's two new assembly

members. Darboe, who did not stand for parliament himself, took

refuge in Senegal's embassy for several days during and after

the presidential poll saying he feared for his safety.

Thursday's poll was peaceful and without incident.

Under Gambia's new constitution, approved by referendum in

August, parliament can impeach the president on a two-thirds

majority. It can also block ministerial appointments.

Gambia fronts the Atlantic and is surrounded by

French-speaking Senegal. Its economy is based on tourism,

groundnuts and foreign aid.

Jammeh's coup estranged Western donors. Some advised

nationals against visiting on security grounds, hitting tourism.

Jammeh has since developed ties with Libya, Taiwan and Cuba.









Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 18:17:52 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <19970103171657.AAA14416@LOCALNAME>



Mr. Saidy,

Thanks for the election results. Can you please send the

number of votes each candidate got?

My best regards to every one.

Momodou Camara



> Gambia-l,

>

> This is the final result of the National Assembly Elections and as one can

> see it is a land slide victory for the APRC, the party of the people. The

> APRC captured 33 seats out of 45. UDP captured 7 seats, NRP 2 seats, PDOIS 1

> seat and 2 Independent candidates. The elections were open, free and fair.

> Now is time to work together to build a better Gambia for all.

>

> The APRC candidates won in the following constituencies:

> 1. Foni Bintang - Fansu Sanneh

> 2. Foni Bondali - Ansumana Sanneh

> 3. Foni Brefet - Karafa Badgie

> 4. Foni Jarrol - Musa Baldeh

> 5. Foni Kansala - Kawsu L. Gibba

> 6. Nianija- Dawda Bah

> 7. Banjul South - David Jones

> 8. Banjul Central - Musa Sinyan

> 9. Banjul North - Skeikh Omar Njie

> 10. Lower Baddibu

> 11. Serrekunda West - Sulayman Joof

> 12. Serrekunda East - Fabakary Tombong. Jatta

> 13. Jarra Central - Phoday Lang Sarr

> 14. Janjanbureh- Daddy Kaba Dampha

> 15. Lower Fulladu West - Saikou Foday Njie

> 16. Upper Fulladu West - Churchill Falai Bandeh

> 17. Lower Saloum- Fafa Touray

> 18. Niamina Dankunku - Sanna Jallow

> 19. Niamina Esat - Eliman Malick Secka

> 20. Sami - Idrissa Samba Sallah

> 21. Basse - Momodou Sellu Bah

> 22. Jimara - Kanimang Sanneh

> 23. Sandu - Abdoulie K. Jawla

> 24. Tumanna - Netty Baldeh

> 25. Kombo Central - Abdou Badjie

> 26. Kombo East - Kebba M Touray

> 27. Kombo North - Musa Suso

> 28. Kombo South - Paul Mendy

> 29. Jokadu - Amadou Khan

> 30. Lower Baddibu - Alhaji Ablie Suku Singateh

> 31. Illiassa - Arabou Ansu Kanyi

> 32. Lower Niumi - Jane Colley Faye

> 33. Upper Niumi - Ousman Jallow

>

> UDP captured the following 7 seats :

> 1. Bakau- Demba Sanneh Bojang

> 2. Central Baddibu- Abou Karamba Kassama

> 3. Jarra West- Kemeseng M. Manneh

> 4. Kiang East- Buba Samuara

> 5. Kiang West- Omar Kebba Mass

> 6. Jarra East - Seedy Amang Kanyi

> 7. Niani - Almamy Abubacarr Touray

>

> Contrary to my predictions, PDOIS won one seat. Mr. Sidia Jatta, party

> leader, won his seat in Wuli constituecy.

>

> NRP, won in Upper Saloum constituency as I predicted, and they surprisingly

> won in Kiang Central too. Hamat Bah, the party leader, won in Upper Saloum

> and Musa Gallel Jabou Njadoe won in Kiang Central.

>

> Two Independent candidates are in and they are:

> 1. Kantora - Hassan Jallow

> 2. Niamina West

>

> The interesting thing about all this is that for the first time in Gambian

> history, every tribe or ethnic group and every political party that

> participated has at least one representative in the National Assembly.

>

>

> Peace

> Tombong

>

>



Date: Fri, 3 Jan 1997 20:22:00 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <







THANKS FOR THE ELECTION RESULTS.

HOWEVER THE POINT IS NOT THAT EVERY TRIBE HAD A

REPRESENTITIVE, BUT THOSE REPS. ARE FREE TO EXERCISE THIER

RIGHT AND RUN THE COUNTRY AS IT SHOULD BE.



DEMOCRACY HAS A VERY FUNNY INTERPERTATION; DEPENDING ON

WHO IS IMPLEMENTING THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS.



I HOPE THE GOVERNMENT STANDS UP AND LET THE GAMBIANS

SPEAK THIER MIND.



PEACE ! FREEDOM ! LIBERTY ! TO ALL GAMBIANS



MJ



Date: Sat, 4 Jan 97 15:13 GMT+0200

From: "Peter K.A. da Costa" <

To:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi there



Great news. We had an election and there was no violence, and lots of people

tuned out to vote, and the APRC won a big majority.



But what difference does that make to the price of bread?



Peace, Freedom, Liberty to all Gambians is precisely what democracy is all

about. Well said, Jagana.



And managing to stage elections alone -- while a necessary condition in this

world of Westminster model conditionalities imposed by those from whom we

beg -- is not by any means a sufficient condition for the above.



Along with civilian rule should come accountability -- something The Gambia

has never had in sufficient measure, and without which we can forget all

this hogwash about transitions, multipartyism, level playing fields, etc.



What I am waiting for is to see a responsible, mature governance that works

in the interest of the country and all its citizens, a governance that does

not suppress freedom of expression and that is ready and willing to come to

terms with the excesses of the past (and by past I mean pre-Jammeh as well

as the transition period).



In the scheme of things, The Gambia is a tiny drop in the ocean (someone

once described it as a geographic and economic absurdity). So if we want to

get ahead in this globalised economy, with little to offer anyone but our

beaches (which are being devastated by coastal erosion) and our groundnuts

(which are not the world's most profitable commodity right now), we'd better

get real and put factionalism, tribalism, sectarianism, and all other

destructive -isms on the backburner.



Those whose job it now is to run The Gambia Inc, will have to find ways of

making it economically viable and sustainable.



The mainstream international community will not sustain us forever. Neither

will Libya and Taiwan.



So let's get real.



Best

Peter

04.01.97





At 20:22 03/01/97 -0500,

>

>

>THANKS FOR THE ELECTION RESULTS.

>HOWEVER THE POINT IS NOT THAT EVERY TRIBE HAD A

>REPRESENTITIVE, BUT THOSE REPS. ARE FREE TO EXERCISE THIER

>RIGHT AND RUN THE COUNTRY AS IT SHOULD BE.

>

>DEMOCRACY HAS A VERY FUNNY INTERPERTATION; DEPENDING ON

>WHO IS IMPLEMENTING THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS.

>

>I HOPE THE GOVERNMENT STANDS UP AND LET THE GAMBIANS

>SPEAK THIER MIND.

>

>PEACE ! FREEDOM ! LIBERTY ! TO ALL GAMBIANS

>

>MJ

>

>





Date: Sat, 4 Jan 1997 15:13:34 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <19970104141247.AAD5412@LOCALNAME>



> THANKS FOR THE ELECTION RESULTS.

> HOWEVER THE POINT IS NOT THAT EVERY TRIBE HAD A

> REPRESENTITIVE, BUT THOSE REPS. ARE FREE TO EXERCISE THIER

> RIGHT AND RUN THE COUNTRY AS IT SHOULD BE.

>

> DEMOCRACY HAS A VERY FUNNY INTERPERTATION; DEPENDING ON

> WHO IS IMPLEMENTING THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS.

>

> I HOPE THE GOVERNMENT STANDS UP AND LET THE GAMBIANS

> SPEAK THIER MIND.

>

> PEACE ! FREEDOM ! LIBERTY ! TO ALL GAMBIANS

>

> MJ



You are right, I don't see any point in "every tribes or ethnic

group" being represented. Members of the National Assembly should not

see themselves as representatives of any tribe but as Gambians

belonging to a certain political party with a manifesto.



Peace!

Momodou Camara



Date: Sat, 4 Jan 1997 15:13:33 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970104141247.AAF5412@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Jainum Jatta has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Jainum,

please send an introduction of your self to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970104142811.AAA24212@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Lamin Sabally has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Lamin,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara



Date: Sat, 4 Jan 1997 12:22:01 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



Tony,Momodou or Abdou.

Please add Mamadi Corra to the list .His address is

Thank you.

Abba



Date: Sat, 4 Jan 1997 19:22:28 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19970104182142.AAA11650@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Mamadi Corra has been added to the list and as a custom, we expect

to have an introduction from him. Welcome to the Gambia-l Mr. Corra,

please send an introduction of yourself to the list.



Regards

Momodou Camara

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <



A HAPPY NEW YEAR to you all. Momodou Camara, keep up the good work!



Malanding





Date: Thu, 04 Jan 1996 22:13:51 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Peter K.A. da Costa wrote:

>=20

> Hi there

>=20

> Great news. We had an election and there was no violence, and lots of p=

eople

> tuned out to vote, and the APRC won a big majority.

>=20

> But what difference does that make to the price of bread?

>=20

> Peace, Freedom, Liberty to all Gambians is precisely what democracy is =

all

> about. Well said, Jagana.

>=20

> And managing to stage elections alone -- while a necessary condition in=

this

> world of Westminster model conditionalities imposed by those from whom =

we

> beg -- is not by any means a sufficient condition for the above.

>=20

> Along with civilian rule should come accountability -- something The Ga=

mbia

> has never had in sufficient measure, and without which we can forget al=

l

> this hogwash about transitions, multipartyism, level playing fields, et=

c.

>=20

> What I am waiting for is to see a responsible, mature governance that w=

orks

> in the interest of the country and all its citizens, a governance that =

does

> not suppress freedom of expression and that is ready and willing to com=

e to

> terms with the excesses of the past (and by past I mean pre-Jammeh as w=

ell

> as the transition period).

>=20

> In the scheme of things, The Gambia is a tiny drop in the ocean (someon=

e

> once described it as a geographic and economic absurdity). So if we wan=

t to

> get ahead in this globalised economy, with little to offer anyone but o=

ur

> beaches (which are being devastated by coastal erosion) and our groundn=

uts

> (which are not the world's most profitable commodity right now), we'd b=

etter

> get real and put factionalism, tribalism, sectarianism, and all other

> destructive -isms on the backburner.

>=20

> Those whose job it now is to run The Gambia Inc, will have to find ways=

of

> making it economically viable and sustainable.

>=20

> The mainstream international community will not sustain us forever. Nei=

ther

> will Libya and Taiwan.

>=20

> So let's get real.

>=20

> Best

> Peter

> 04.01.97

>=20

> At 20:22 03/01/97 -0500,

> >

> >

> >THANKS FOR THE ELECTION RESULTS.

> >HOWEVER THE POINT IS NOT THAT EVERY TRIBE HAD A

> >REPRESENTITIVE, BUT THOSE REPS. ARE FREE TO EXERCISE THIER

> >RIGHT AND RUN THE COUNTRY AS IT SHOULD BE.

> >

> >DEMOCRACY HAS A VERY FUNNY INTERPERTATION; DEPENDING ON

> >WHO IS IMPLEMENTING THE DEMOCRATIC PROCESS.

> >

> >I HOPE THE GOVERNMENT STANDS UP AND LET THE GAMBIANS

> >SPEAK THIER MIND.

> >

> >PEACE ! FREEDOM ! LIBERTY ! TO ALL GAMBIANS

> >

> >MJ

> >

> >



Mr.Da Costa!

Don't you think it would be almost impossible for those

whose job it is to run Gambia, to help it "get ahead in the Globalised=20

Economy" if all of them believe,as you and the unmentioned person you

quoted do, that it is "a geographic and economic absurdity"?! Capitalism

does not succeed by mineral wealth and numerical preponderance

alone.Before pouring scorn on what beaches could do for us perhaps you

should first check with the citizens of Mauritius and some of the

carribean countries.In the final analysis,the part played by what you

have is secondary in your success to the part played by what you intend

and are prepared to do with it.If that were not the case,Zaire would

have been the Sweden of Southern Africa,and Singapore the coolies of

Asia.Gambia is neither a geographic absurdity nor an economic

invalid.All it needs to succeed is a self-confident and hardworking

people determined to rely on themselves to make their dreams of securing

a respectable standard of living for all a reality.



Regards Bassss!!

Date: Sat, 4 Jan 1997 23:50:27 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: FINAL ELECTION RESULTS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Hello Brothers & Sisters,



A happy new year to every one. Thanks to Mr. Saidy for posting the

results of the elections, and all the others for their contributions.

It feels good to learn that the elections went on peacefully and that

the turn out was good. The average voter turn out in the last two

elections is higher than in many so called "developed democracies".

Somebody requested the number of votes each candidate got, I think it

will be very interesting to make an analysis of this. My hypothesis

was that the number of MPs from the opposition could have been more,

if they have been more selective in the constituencies they

contested (and don't "fight" each other). Anyway I believe that

12 seats in the hands of the opposition is a good start for our young

democracy. Above all, every political got a representative in parliament.

That leaves "no voice" out. I am exceptionally glad for the fact the party I

sympathise with PDOIS got a seat. I think the Gambian people will one

day thank the voters in Wuli for voting in Mr. Sidia Jatta. I am

tempted to call this a new page in the Gambian Parliamentary system.



It is true most MPs have some kind of ethnic and or regional

identity, but I think it important that we point out that members of

parliament are in voted in to make wise decisions for all Gambians,

regardless of" ethnicity", regional, political or religious

affiliations.



Mr. Da costa asked "What difference does it make for the price of

bread?" I think these are the type of questions we should continue to

ask. The party programme of APRC was unfortunately not posted to

Gambia-l, and I did have any access to it. I will here base my

argument on my observations of the period they have been in power.

As far as am concern I did not see any fundamental changes in policy

since the AfPRC took over in 1994. It's only difference is the

anti-corruption signals(this is of course a necessary condition for

progress but not a sufficient one). Those who are familiar with the manifesto of

APRC, can you kindly enlighten us on how our coming government

plans to make a difference for the average Gambian.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.



