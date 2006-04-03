|
Date: Mon, 16 Dec 1996 20:23:48 GMT
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Brain Drain The Cuase of Africa's Backwardness
Message-ID: <32b5af9c.2759377@post3.tele.dk>
In soc.culture.liberia, 597864@ican.net (Alpha Koroma) wrote:
>Brain Drain Cited As Cuase of Africa's Backwardness
>
>MUTARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Brain drain has been cited as one of the
>major contributors to Africa's low economic growth.
>
>This was said here Saturday by the Vice-Chancellor of the
>Zimbabwe-based Africa University, Bishop Emilio De Carvalho, when
>he addressed hundreds of people gathered to witness the institution's
>second graduation ceremony since its establishment in 1992.
>
>Bishop Carvalho appealed to African governments and private
>institutions to ensure university graduates from the continent found
>decent jobs so they could contribute to the development of their
>countries.
>
>He said ignorance, under-development, poverty, illiteracy and paucity
>of skills and resources were still the major constraints affecting the
>enjoyment of prosperity for the majority of African people.
>
>"The greatest problem with our continent is not so much the lack of
>qualified educated citizens, it is indeed the lack of profiting from the
>thousands of national graduands who leave schools and universities
>each year.
>
>"Africa stands at the crossroads, either we stand firm and decide to
>raise our own people from the ashes of ignorance and poverty or we
>are going to continue to deviate our attention and action, making us to
>develop peoples and nations other than our own," said Carvalho.
>
>He stressed the need for African governments to empower students in
>their respective countries with relevant values and skills that would
>ensure self-dependency through provision of educational opportunities
>to all.
>
>The bishop was speaking at a colourful graduation ceremony for 21
>students from Angola, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, who received degrees
>in agriculture and natural resources and divinity.
>
Ndella Njie wrote:
>
> ------- Forwarded Message
>
> Received: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id VAA23724; Fri, 13 Dec 1996
21:07:29 -0600
> Received: from aster.agron.iastate.edu (aster.agron.iastate.edu [129.186.20.192]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id
VAA19569 for <africans@iastat
> Received: by aster.agron.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65
> id <AA22092@aster.agron.iastate.edu>; Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:15 -0600
> Message-Id: <9612140307.AA22092@aster.agron.iastate.edu>
> To: africans@iastate.edu
> Subject: Kofi Annan positioned to be UN boss
> X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1
> Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:14 CST
> From: Samuel S Buah <sbuah@iastate.edu>
>
>
> Kofi Annan cool head and straight talker
> 13:16 Dec 13, 1996 EST
>
> UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (Reuter) - A soft-spoken
> straight- talker, Kofi Annan of Ghana has achieved
> the near-impossible feat of walking through U.N.
> political minefields unscathed.
> A member of a family of traditional chiefs married to
> a Swedish artist and lawyer, Annan, 58, has held a
> variety of U.N. posts around the world before
> becoming the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping
> operations in March 1993.
>
> He was a personnel director, a security coordinator,
> a budget director, a programme manager, a controller
> and a refugee agency executive, to name a few of his
> positions in Addis Ababa, Cairo, Ismalia and New York
> over the past 30 years.
>
> Yet U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, who forced
> Annan's boss, Secretary-General Boutros
> Boutros-Ghali, out of office for allegedly not
> streamlining the U.N. system enough, was among the
> American-educated Annan's strongest supporters.
>
> And even his detractors admit that most of his staff
> have been fiercely loyal to him for years.
>
> Bosnia's ambassador Muhamed Sacirbey, a harsh critic
> of the U.N.-led forces in his country, had nothing
> but praise for Annan, in charge of peacekeeping at
> the height of the Balkan war.
>
> ``People trust him because he is honest,'' said
> Sacirbey. ``He doesn't try to hide behind a false
> argument. He defends his positions on merit.''
>
> Annan is expected to be officially confirmed as the
> new U.N. secretary-general after France, the last
> holdout in the Security Council, dropped its
> objections to his candidacy on Friday. France had
> preferred Boutros-Ghali or an African from a
> French-speaking country.
>
> Annan would be the first U.N. secretary-general from
> a sub-Saharan African country and the only one from
> the U.N. bureaucracy itself.
>
> With the United Nations suffering from a surplus of
> criticism and a shortage of funds, he faces the
> daunting task of convincing the world he is a
> diplomat, manager, humanist and visionary.
>
> ``In the world of today, if we buy into the illusion
> that we can make the world habitable for a few, we
> will make it uninhabitable altogether,'' he once
> said, paraphrasing the late French President Francois
> Mitterrand.
>
> Working from a 37th floor office decorated with
> carvings and plaques, Annan is known to his
> supporters as cool and unruffled. ``He sometimes
> shifts his weight slightly from one foot to another,
> but that's about all the tension you can see,'' said
> a member of his staff.
>
> He also has a wicked sense of humour. Diplomats
> recall asking him during the race for
> secretary-general how well he spoke French. ``I now
> speak English with a French accent,'' he replied, in
> reference to Paris' insistence on mastery of the
> language.
>
> Annan began his higher education at the University of
> Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He first
> left home in 1959 on a Ford Foundation grant to
> Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he
> received a bachelor's' degree in economics.
>
> He then studied at the Institut Universitaire de
> Hautes Etudes Internationales in Geneva after which
> he joined the World Health Organisation. From 1965 to
> 1971, he worked for the Ethiopia-based Economic
> Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.
>
> By then, at age 33, Annan said he had enough. ``I
> went through my mid-life crisis very early and needed
> to sit back and do some thinking.'' For relaxation he
> attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of
> Technology where he earned a master's degree in
> management.
>
> In 1974 he returned to Ghana as managing director of
> the country's tourism agency but by 1976 he was at
> U.N. headquarters in New York and Geneva where he
> worked for the High Commissioner for Refugees before
> returning to U.N. posts in New York again.
>
> During his long career, he was frequently tapped for
> sensitive special assignments. After Iraq's 1990
> invasion of Kuwait, he was sent to repatriate 900
> U.N. staff, negotiate for the release of Western
> hostages and help resolve the plight of 500,000
> stranded Asians in Kuwait and Iraq.
>
> Annan is married to Swedish-born Nane Lagergren, a
> lawyer and judge before she became a full-time
> painter. Her father, Gunnar Lagergren, is a noted
> international jurist, and her mother is the sister of
> Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued
> tens of thousands of Jews from the Nazis in Hungary
> near the end of the Second World War.
>
> The couple tell of the last letter the family
> received from Wallenberg before he disappeared
> forever, presumably into a Soviet gulag or
> concentration camp. ``Kiss the little one for me,''
> he wrote, shortly after Nane was born.
>
> The Annans, both of whom were married previously,
> have three children: Ama, 26, Nina, 25, and Kojo, 23.
>
> ------------------
>
> S.S. Buah
> Iowa State Univ.
> Ames, Iowa
> USA
>
> ------- End of Forwarded Message
>
Date: Wed, 18 Dec 1996 13:34:08 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Why are there still civilian detainees?
Message-ID: <19961218123330.AAA17562@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-l,
The following article is from FOROYAA issue of 5-12 december 1996.
Perhaps Mr. Tombong Saidy can shed some light on the case of the
people mentioned. I wrote about them some time ago on the list here
but they were not among the detainees released.
Peace
Momodou
______________________________________________________
THE LONGEST HELD CIVILIAN DETAINEES
The quality of mercy is strained
The aftermath of the presidential elections witnessed the release of
many civilian and military detainees.
What is, however, puzzling is the criteria the head of state
had utilised to grant mercy.
Up till now the longest serving civilian detainees are still not
released. Ousman Sillah was detained since Wednesday, 17 September
1995. He has been held in communicado since then. His family has
never had the opportunity to communicate with him. It is belived tht
he is held at Jangjanbureh Prison. He has not been charged and has
never appeared before a court.
Lamin Waa Juwara was also detained on the 1st of February 1996.
He has not been charged or taken before a court.
Alhagie Alfusainey Dukureh is over 70 years. He has been under
detention for over eleven months now. He has neither been charged nor
released.
It is indicated by the head of state that some detainees are not
released because of security concerns; that the Muslim elders who
went to request for the release of detainees were told to speak to
the families of the detainees to discuss the security concerns before
they are released.
Now the situation is that Ousman Sillah, Lamin Waa Juwara, and
Alfusainey Dukureh are all civilian detainees. They canot pose any
security threat. It is therefor necessary for all those who are
concerned with justice to raise the issue of the longest serving
detainees with the head of state. They have been held without access
to lawyers and loved ones.
________________________________________________________
*******************************************************
URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 18 Dec 1996 14:08:33 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The President-elect's night allowance
Message-ID: <19961218130758.AAA20782@LOCALNAME>
>From FOROYAA No. 46/96 5-12 december, 1996
PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH IS SAID TO RECEIVE D2700 PER NIGHT WHEN HE
TRAVELS
As the visits of President-elect Jammeh increase, many readers have
asked FOROYAA wether he receives the same allowance as Mr Jawara used
to receive, and whether his wife also receives what Mr Jawara's wives
used to receive.
The answer to the question is in the positive. President-elect
Jammeh still receives 180 pounds per night or D2700 every night he
spends abroad. His wife receives 90 pounds or D1350 per night. The
ministers receive 130 pounds or D1950 per night.
It is difficult to know wether he takes imprests like mr Jawara.
When those who are responsible are asked they simply say that they
are public servants who work under instructions.
Readers would recall that under Mr Jawara the arrangement for
expenses of travels by the President and entourage was done directly
with the Accountant General s office without any intermediary. We are
not aware that anything has changed in this regard. it is anticipated
that once the National Assembly and the new Constitution are put in
place an era of transparency and accountability in government will
come into being.
We hope the executive is preparing itself for a new culture of
governance which all Gambians envisage in the second Republic.
Readers can also do their accounting when officials travel. For
example, President-elect ammeh was in Taiwan from the 20th to 25th
November, 1996 and Libya from the 26th to 30th November, 1996. the
entire trip took 10 days. he has also gone for the Franco-African
Summit.
Once the sums are calculated one also examines the number of
officials accompanying the president and compare it with the
achievements. In this way, one determines whether Gambia has gained
from the trip or not. this is how matters stand.
*******************************************************
URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 12:18:14 -0800 (PST)
From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!
Message-ID: <9612202018.AB34034@leed.chem.ubc.ca>
Content-Type: text
Merry Christmas to all.
If you must drink and drive during the holiday period, be
careful. In Australia, the advert on drink driving reads:
"If you drink and drive, you are a bloody *****"! Please
preserve that life you have. There is no carbon copy.
May God Bless us all in the coming year..
Madiba.
