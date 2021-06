Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9612D - Digest 47 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10266 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 12:57:07



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: So long

by

2) Have a nice vacation

by Omar Gaye d3a <

3) Re: Have a nice vacation

by

4) Brain Drain The Cuase of Africa's Backwardness

by

5) Unsbscribe me!

by

6) unsubscribe

by

7) unsubscribe me

by "Alhagi Marong" <

8)

by

9) Re: fwd--profile of un secretary general to be

by

10) Temporarily Remove me from List...

by

11) Why are there still civilian detainees?

by

12) The President-elect's night allowance

by

13) unsubscribe

by

14) To subscribe or unsubscribe

by

15) Test!!!

by

16) (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!

by

17) Fwd: Duck!!!! (fwd)

by Debbie Proctor <

18) Forwarded message from Momodou Camara

by "A. Loum" <

19) FWD:Amnesty International THE GAMBIA

by

20) Re: (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!

by

21) Old Family Recipe !!!

by

22) SV: The President-elect's night allowance

by Garba Diallo <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 15 Dec 1996 11:16:04 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: So long

Message-ID: <19961215101529.AAA4662@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Sal Barry has been taken off the list.

regards

Momodou



> List managers,

> I will be unable to access my email for quite some time, so

> take me of the mailing list.

>

> It was a nice experience being part of this group. I learned a lot

> and enjoyed it. To the active ladies I say , keep it up. To the

> inactive ladies I say, speak up and you will be heard. More female

> participation in needed.

>

> Merry Christmas and happy New Year to all of you.

>

> Sal Barry

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Dec 1996 14:01:45 +0100

From: Omar Gaye d3a <

To:

Subject: Have a nice vacation

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi list managers!



I am on vacation, please exclude me from the list. I will contact

you after the vacation.

merry Xmas & a happy new year to everyone.



Omar



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Dec 1996 16:31:39 +0000

From:

To: Omar Gaye d3a <

Subject: Re: Have a nice vacation

Message-ID: <19961216153046.AAA27500@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

Omar Gaye is deleted from the list.



Best regards to every one

Momodou



> Hi list managers!

>

> I am on vacation, please exclude me from the list. I will contact

> you after the vacation.

> merry Xmas & a happy new year to everyone.

>

> Omar

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 16 Dec 1996 20:23:48 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Brain Drain The Cuase of Africa's Backwardness

Message-ID: <



In soc.culture.liberia,



>Brain Drain Cited As Cuase of Africa's Backwardness

>

>MUTARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Brain drain has been cited as one of the

>major contributors to Africa's low economic growth.

>

>This was said here Saturday by the Vice-Chancellor of the

>Zimbabwe-based Africa University, Bishop Emilio De Carvalho, when

>he addressed hundreds of people gathered to witness the institution's

>second graduation ceremony since its establishment in 1992.

>

>Bishop Carvalho appealed to African governments and private

>institutions to ensure university graduates from the continent found

>decent jobs so they could contribute to the development of their

>countries.

>

>He said ignorance, under-development, poverty, illiteracy and paucity

>of skills and resources were still the major constraints affecting the

>enjoyment of prosperity for the majority of African people.

>

>"The greatest problem with our continent is not so much the lack of

>qualified educated citizens, it is indeed the lack of profiting from the

>thousands of national graduands who leave schools and universities

>each year.

>

>"Africa stands at the crossroads, either we stand firm and decide to

>raise our own people from the ashes of ignorance and poverty or we

>are going to continue to deviate our attention and action, making us to

>develop peoples and nations other than our own," said Carvalho.

>

>He stressed the need for African governments to empower students in

>their respective countries with relevant values and skills that would

>ensure self-dependency through provision of educational opportunities

>to all.

>

>The bishop was speaking at a colourful graduation ceremony for 21

>students from Angola, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, who received degrees

>in agriculture and natural resources and divinity.

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 00:12:07 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Unsbscribe me!

Message-ID: <



SARIAN>>>>>

PLEASE TAKE ME OFF AS SOON AS U POSSIBLY GET A CHANCE>>>SORRY



IT WAS NICE>>>>>GRACIAS BABOUCARR H SILLAH



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 01:47:08 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



hi !

i hereby would like to unsubscribe ANSU SONKO .



THANK YOU



ABBA



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 15:51:41 EST

From: "Alhagi Marong" <

To:

Subject: unsubscribe me

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Hi,

I will be away on x-mas break and will therefore be unable

to access my mail for sometime. Kindly take me off the list till

further notice.

Thanks and have a great holiday.

alaji.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 19:56:10 +0500

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



I'm taking off for christmas break pretty soon, so can you please

unsubscribe me. I would request subscription once i get back from town.

thanx, Ke





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 19:41:14 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Re: fwd--profile of un secretary general to be

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Ndella Njie wrote:

>

> ------- Forwarded Message

>

> Received: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id VAA23724; Fri, 13 Dec 1996

21:07:29 -0600

> Received: from aster.agron.iastate.edu (aster.agron.iastate.edu [129.186.20.192]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id

VAA19569 for <africans@iastat

> Received: by aster.agron.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65

> id <

> Message-Id: <

> To:

> Subject: Kofi Annan positioned to be UN boss

> X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1

> Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:14 CST

> From: Samuel S Buah <

>

>

> Kofi Annan cool head and straight talker

> 13:16 Dec 13, 1996 EST

>

> UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (Reuter) - A soft-spoken

> straight- talker, Kofi Annan of Ghana has achieved

> the near-impossible feat of walking through U.N.

> political minefields unscathed.

> A member of a family of traditional chiefs married to

> a Swedish artist and lawyer, Annan, 58, has held a

> variety of U.N. posts around the world before

> becoming the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping

> operations in March 1993.

>

> He was a personnel director, a security coordinator,

> a budget director, a programme manager, a controller

> and a refugee agency executive, to name a few of his

> positions in Addis Ababa, Cairo, Ismalia and New York

> over the past 30 years.

>

> Yet U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, who forced

> Annan's boss, Secretary-General Boutros

> Boutros-Ghali, out of office for allegedly not

> streamlining the U.N. system enough, was among the

> American-educated Annan's strongest supporters.

>

> And even his detractors admit that most of his staff

> have been fiercely loyal to him for years.

>

> Bosnia's ambassador Muhamed Sacirbey, a harsh critic

> of the U.N.-led forces in his country, had nothing

> but praise for Annan, in charge of peacekeeping at

> the height of the Balkan war.

>

> ``People trust him because he is honest,'' said

> Sacirbey. ``He doesn't try to hide behind a false

> argument. He defends his positions on merit.''

>

> Annan is expected to be officially confirmed as the

> new U.N. secretary-general after France, the last

> holdout in the Security Council, dropped its

> objections to his candidacy on Friday. France had

> preferred Boutros-Ghali or an African from a

> French-speaking country.

>

> Annan would be the first U.N. secretary-general from

> a sub-Saharan African country and the only one from

> the U.N. bureaucracy itself.

>

> With the United Nations suffering from a surplus of

> criticism and a shortage of funds, he faces the

> daunting task of convincing the world he is a

> diplomat, manager, humanist and visionary.

>

> ``In the world of today, if we buy into the illusion

> that we can make the world habitable for a few, we

> will make it uninhabitable altogether,'' he once

> said, paraphrasing the late French President Francois

> Mitterrand.

>

> Working from a 37th floor office decorated with

> carvings and plaques, Annan is known to his

> supporters as cool and unruffled. ``He sometimes

> shifts his weight slightly from one foot to another,

> but that's about all the tension you can see,'' said

> a member of his staff.

>

> He also has a wicked sense of humour. Diplomats

> recall asking him during the race for

> secretary-general how well he spoke French. ``I now

> speak English with a French accent,'' he replied, in

> reference to Paris' insistence on mastery of the

> language.

>

> Annan began his higher education at the University of

> Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He first

> left home in 1959 on a Ford Foundation grant to

> Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he

> received a bachelor's' degree in economics.

>

> He then studied at the Institut Universitaire de

> Hautes Etudes Internationales in Geneva after which

> he joined the World Health Organisation. From 1965 to

> 1971, he worked for the Ethiopia-based Economic

> Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.

>

> By then, at age 33, Annan said he had enough. ``I

> went through my mid-life crisis very early and needed

> to sit back and do some thinking.'' For relaxation he

> attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of

> Technology where he earned a master's degree in

> management.

>

> In 1974 he returned to Ghana as managing director of

> the country's tourism agency but by 1976 he was at

> U.N. headquarters in New York and Geneva where he

> worked for the High Commissioner for Refugees before

> returning to U.N. posts in New York again.

>

> During his long career, he was frequently tapped for

> sensitive special assignments. After Iraq's 1990

> invasion of Kuwait, he was sent to repatriate 900

> U.N. staff, negotiate for the release of Western

> hostages and help resolve the plight of 500,000

> stranded Asians in Kuwait and Iraq.

>

> Annan is married to Swedish-born Nane Lagergren, a

> lawyer and judge before she became a full-time

> painter. Her father, Gunnar Lagergren, is a noted

> international jurist, and her mother is the sister of

> Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued

> tens of thousands of Jews from the Nazis in Hungary

> near the end of the Second World War.

>

> The couple tell of the last letter the family

> received from Wallenberg before he disappeared

> forever, presumably into a Soviet gulag or

> concentration camp. ``Kiss the little one for me,''

> he wrote, shortly after Nane was born.

>

> The Annans, both of whom were married previously,

> have three children: Ama, 26, Nina, 25, and Kojo, 23.

>

> ------------------

>

> S.S. Buah

> Iowa State Univ.

> Ames, Iowa

> USA

>

> ------- End of Forwarded Message

>

> ------- End of Forwarded Message Ndella Njie wrote:

>

> ------- Forwarded Message

>

> Received: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id VAA23724; Fri, 13 Dec 1996

21:07:29 -0600

> Received: from aster.agron.iastate.edu (aster.agron.iastate.edu [129.186.20.192]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id

VAA19569 for <africans@iastat

> Received: by aster.agron.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65

> id <

> Message-Id: <

> To:

> Subject: Kofi Annan positioned to be UN boss

> X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1

> Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:14 CST

> From: Samuel S Buah <

>

>

> Kofi Annan cool head and straight talker

> 13:16 Dec 13, 1996 EST

>

> UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (Reuter) - A soft-spoken

> straight- talker, Kofi Annan of Ghana has achieved

> the near-impossible feat of walking through U.N.

> political minefields unscathed.

> A member of a family of traditional chiefs married to

> a Swedish artist and lawyer, Annan, 58, has held a

> variety of U.N. posts around the world before

> becoming the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping

> operations in March 1993.

>

> He was a personnel director, a security coordinator,

> a budget director, a programme manager, a controller

> and a refugee agency executive, to name a few of his

> positions in Addis Ababa, Cairo, Ismalia and New York

> over the past 30 years.

>

> Yet U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, who forced

> Annan's boss, Secretary-General Boutros

> Boutros-Ghali, out of office for allegedly not

> streamlining the U.N. system enough, was among the

> American-educated Annan's strongest supporters.

>

> And even his detractors admit that most of his staff

> have been fiercely loyal to him for years.

>

> Bosnia's ambassador Muhamed Sacirbey, a harsh critic

> of the U.N.-led forces in his country, had nothing

> but praise for Annan, in charge of peacekeeping at

> the height of the Balkan war.

>

> ``People trust him because he is honest,'' said

> Sacirbey. ``He doesn't try to hide behind a false

> argument. He defends his positions on merit.''

>

> Annan is expected to be officially confirmed as the

> new U.N. secretary-general after France, the last

> holdout in the Security Council, dropped its

> objections to his candidacy on Friday. France had

> preferred Boutros-Ghali or an African from a

> French-speaking country.

>

> Annan would be the first U.N. secretary-general from

> a sub-Saharan African country and the only one from

> the U.N. bureaucracy itself.

>

> With the United Nations suffering from a surplus of

> criticism and a shortage of funds, he faces the

> daunting task of convincing the world he is a

> diplomat, manager, humanist and visionary.

>

> ``In the world of today, if we buy into the illusion

> that we can make the world habitable for a few, we

> will make it uninhabitable altogether,'' he once

> said, paraphrasing the late French President Francois

> Mitterrand.

>

> Working from a 37th floor office decorated with

> carvings and plaques, Annan is known to his

> supporters as cool and unruffled. ``He sometimes

> shifts his weight slightly from one foot to another,

> but that's about all the tension you can see,'' said

> a member of his staff.

>

> He also has a wicked sense of humour. Diplomats

> recall asking him during the race for

> secretary-general how well he spoke French. ``I now

> speak English with a French accent,'' he replied, in

> reference to Paris' insistence on mastery of the

> language.

>

> Annan began his higher education at the University of

> Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He first

> left home in 1959 on a Ford Foundation grant to

> Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he

> received a bachelor's' degree in economics.

>

> He then studied at the Institut Universitaire de

> Hautes Etudes Internationales in Geneva after which

> he joined the World Health Organisation. From 1965 to

> 1971, he worked for the Ethiopia-based Economic

> Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.

>

> By then, at age 33, Annan said he had enough. ``I

> went through my mid-life crisis very early and needed

> to sit back and do some thinking.'' For relaxation he

> attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of

> Technology where he earned a master's degree in

> management.

>

> In 1974 he returned to Ghana as managing director of

> the country's tourism agency but by 1976 he was at

> U.N. headquarters in New York and Geneva where he

> worked for the High Commissioner for Refugees before

> returning to U.N. posts in New York again.

>

> During his long career, he was frequently tapped for

> sensitive special assignments. After Iraq's 1990

> invasion of Kuwait, he was sent to repatriate 900

> U.N. staff, negotiate for the release of Western

> hostages and help resolve the plight of 500,000

> stranded Asians in Kuwait and Iraq.

>

> Annan is married to Swedish-born Nane Lagergren, a

> lawyer and judge before she became a full-time

> painter. Her father, Gunnar Lagergren, is a noted

> international jurist, and her mother is the sister of

> Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued

> tens of thousands of Jews from the Nazis in Hungary

> near the end of the Second World War.

>

> The couple tell of the last letter the family

> received from Wallenberg before he disappeared

> forever, presumably into a Soviet gulag or

> concentration camp. ``Kiss the little one for me,''

> he wrote, shortly after Nane was born.

>

> The Annans, both of whom were married previously,

> have three children: Ama, 26, Nina, 25, and Kojo, 23.

>

> ------------------

>

> S.S. Buah

> Iowa State Univ.

> Ames, Iowa

> USA

>

> ------- End of Forwarded Message

>

> ------- End of Forwarded MessageNdella Njie wrote:

>

> ------- Forwarded Message

>

> Received: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id VAA23724; Fri, 13 Dec 1996

21:07:29 -0600

> Received: from aster.agron.iastate.edu (aster.agron.iastate.edu [129.186.20.192]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id

VAA19569 for <africans@iastat

> Received: by aster.agron.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65

> id <

> Message-Id: <

> To:

> Subject: Kofi Annan positioned to be UN boss

> X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1

> Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:14 CST

> From: Samuel S Buah <

>

>

> Kofi Annan cool head and straight talker

> 13:16 Dec 13, 1996 EST

>

> UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (Reuter) - A soft-spoken

> straight- talker, Kofi Annan of Ghana has achieved

> the near-impossible feat of walking through U.N.

> political minefields unscathed.

> A member of a family of traditional chiefs married to

> a Swedish artist and lawyer, Annan, 58, has held a

> variety of U.N. posts around the world before

> becoming the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping

> operations in March 1993.

>

> He was a personnel director, a security coordinator,

> a budget director, a programme manager, a controller

> and a refugee agency executive, to name a few of his

> positions in Addis Ababa, Cairo, Ismalia and New York

> over the past 30 years.

>

> Yet U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, who forced

> Annan's boss, Secretary-General Boutros

> Boutros-Ghali, out of office for allegedly not

> streamlining the U.N. system enough, was among the

> American-educated Annan's strongest supporters.

>

> And even his detractors admit that most of his staff

> have been fiercely loyal to him for years.

>

> Bosnia's ambassador Muhamed Sacirbey, a harsh critic

> of the U.N.-led forces in his country, had nothing

> but praise for Annan, in charge of peacekeeping at

> the height of the Balkan war.

>

> ``People trust him because he is honest,'' said

> Sacirbey. ``He doesn't try to hide behind a false

> argument. He defends his positions on merit.''

>

> Annan is expected to be officially confirmed as the

> new U.N. secretary-general after France, the last

> holdout in the Security Council, dropped its

> objections to his candidacy on Friday. France had

> preferred Boutros-Ghali or an African from a

> French-speaking country.

>

> Annan would be the first U.N. secretary-general from

> a sub-Saharan African country and the only one from

> the U.N. bureaucracy itself.

>

> With the United Nations suffering from a surplus of

> criticism and a shortage of funds, he faces the

> daunting task of convincing the world he is a

> diplomat, manager, humanist and visionary.

>

> ``In the world of today, if we buy into the illusion

> that we can make the world habitable for a few, we

> will make it uninhabitable altogether,'' he once

> said, paraphrasing the late French President Francois

> Mitterrand.

>

> Working from a 37th floor office decorated with

> carvings and plaques, Annan is known to his

> supporters as cool and unruffled. ``He sometimes

> shifts his weight slightly from one foot to another,

> but that's about all the tension you can see,'' said

> a member of his staff.

>

> He also has a wicked sense of humour. Diplomats

> recall asking him during the race for

> secretary-general how well he spoke French. ``I now

> speak English with a French accent,'' he replied, in

> reference to Paris' insistence on mastery of the

> language.

>

> Annan began his higher education at the University of

> Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He first

> left home in 1959 on a Ford Foundation grant to

> Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he

> received a bachelor's' degree in economics.

>

> He then studied at the Institut Universitaire de

> Hautes Etudes Internationales in Geneva after which

> he joined the World Health Organisation. From 1965 to

> 1971, he worked for the Ethiopia-based Economic

> Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.

>

> By then, at age 33, Annan said he had enough. ``I

> went through my mid-life crisis very early and needed

> to sit back and do some thinking.'' For relaxation he

> attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of

> Technology where he earned a master's degree in

> management.

>

> In 1974 he returned to Ghana as managing director of

> the country's tourism agency but by 1976 he was at

> U.N. headquarters in New York and Geneva where he

> worked for the High Commissioner for Refugees before

> returning to U.N. posts in New York again.

>

> During his long career, he was frequently tapped for

> sensitive special assignments. After Iraq's 1990

> invasion of Kuwait, he was sent to repatriate 900

> U.N. staff, negotiate for the release of Western

> hostages and help resolve the plight of 500,000

> stranded Asians in Kuwait and Iraq.

>

> Annan is married to Swedish-born Nane Lagergren, a

> lawyer and judge before she became a full-time

> painter. Her father, Gunnar Lagergren, is a noted

> international jurist, and her mother is the sister of

> Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued

> tens of thousands of Jews from the Nazis in Hungary

> near the end of the Second World War.

>

> The couple tell of the last letter the family

> received from Wallenberg before he disappeared

> forever, presumably into a Soviet gulag or

> concentration camp. ``Kiss the little one for me,''

> he wrote, shortly after Nane was born.

>

> The Annans, both of whom were married previously,

> have three children: Ama, 26, Nina, 25, and Kojo, 23.

>

> ------------------

>

> S.S. Buah

> Iowa State Univ.

> Ames, Iowa

> USA

>

> ------- End of Forwarded Message

>

> ------- End of Forwarded Message



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Dec 1996 01:16:03 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Temporarily Remove me from List...

Message-ID: <



I am going on vacation so please rmove my name off the list until I come

back.

I will let you guys know at that time so I can be resubscribed to the list.



Yahya N.Darboe



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Dec 1996 13:34:08 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Why are there still civilian detainees?

Message-ID: <19961218123330.AAA17562@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

The following article is from FOROYAA issue of 5-12 december 1996.

Perhaps Mr. Tombong Saidy can shed some light on the case of the

people mentioned. I wrote about them some time ago on the list here

but they were not among the detainees released.



Peace

Momodou

______________________________________________________

THE LONGEST HELD CIVILIAN DETAINEES

The quality of mercy is strained



The aftermath of the presidential elections witnessed the release of

many civilian and military detainees.

What is, however, puzzling is the criteria the head of state

had utilised to grant mercy.

Up till now the longest serving civilian detainees are still not

released. Ousman Sillah was detained since Wednesday, 17 September

1995. He has been held in communicado since then. His family has

never had the opportunity to communicate with him. It is belived tht

he is held at Jangjanbureh Prison. He has not been charged and has

never appeared before a court.

Lamin Waa Juwara was also detained on the 1st of February 1996.

He has not been charged or taken before a court.

Alhagie Alfusainey Dukureh is over 70 years. He has been under

detention for over eleven months now. He has neither been charged nor

released.

It is indicated by the head of state that some detainees are not

released because of security concerns; that the Muslim elders who

went to request for the release of detainees were told to speak to

the families of the detainees to discuss the security concerns before

they are released.

Now the situation is that Ousman Sillah, Lamin Waa Juwara, and

Alfusainey Dukureh are all civilian detainees. They canot pose any

security threat. It is therefor necessary for all those who are

concerned with justice to raise the issue of the longest serving

detainees with the head of state. They have been held without access

to lawyers and loved ones.

________________________________________________________

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 18 Dec 1996 14:08:33 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: The President-elect's night allowance

Message-ID: <19961218130758.AAA20782@LOCALNAME>



>From FOROYAA No. 46/96 5-12 december, 1996



PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH IS SAID TO RECEIVE D2700 PER NIGHT WHEN HE

TRAVELS



As the visits of President-elect Jammeh increase, many readers have

asked FOROYAA wether he receives the same allowance as Mr Jawara used

to receive, and whether his wife also receives what Mr Jawara's wives

used to receive.

The answer to the question is in the positive. President-elect

Jammeh still receives 180 pounds per night or D2700 every night he

spends abroad. His wife receives 90 pounds or D1350 per night. The

ministers receive 130 pounds or D1950 per night.

It is difficult to know wether he takes imprests like mr Jawara.

When those who are responsible are asked they simply say that they

are public servants who work under instructions.

Readers would recall that under Mr Jawara the arrangement for

expenses of travels by the President and entourage was done directly

with the Accountant General s office without any intermediary. We are

not aware that anything has changed in this regard. it is anticipated

that once the National Assembly and the new Constitution are put in

place an era of transparency and accountability in government will

come into being.

We hope the executive is preparing itself for a new culture of

governance which all Gambians envisage in the second Republic.

Readers can also do their accounting when officials travel. For

example, President-elect ammeh was in Taiwan from the 20th to 25th

November, 1996 and Libya from the 26th to 30th November, 1996. the

entire trip took 10 days. he has also gone for the Franco-African

Summit.

Once the sums are calculated one also examines the number of

officials accompanying the president and compare it with the

achievements. In this way, one determines whether Gambia has gained

from the trip or not. this is how matters stand.

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Dec 1996 00:28:23 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: unsubscribe

Message-ID: <



hello !



please unsubscribe YANKUBA SAIDY.



thank you



abba



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Dec 1996 11:47:43 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: To subscribe or unsubscribe

Message-ID: <19961219104714.AAA10234@LOCALNAME>



Hi Gambia-l!

Here is a tip on how to subscribe or unsubscribe to the list without

sending a message to the whole list.



Send your request to

In the message area, write:- SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L <your name>

if you want to subscribe.

or just

UNSUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L

if you want to remove yourself from the list.





Remember that the subject should be blank.



Regards

Momodou





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 19 Dec 1996 13:06:40 -0500 (EST)

From:

To:

Subject: Test!!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 8bit



This is just a test!!!!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 12:18:14 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Merry Christmas to all.



If you must drink and drive during the holiday period, be

careful. In Australia, the advert on drink driving reads:



"If you drink and drive, you are a bloody *****"! Please

preserve that life you have. There is no carbon copy.



May God Bless us all in the coming year..



Madiba.

--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 13:39:15 -0800 (PST)

From: Debbie Proctor <

To:

Subject: Fwd: Duck!!!! (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





A friend started this fight and suggested I pas it on. Now DUCK!!!



Happy holidays and a Happy New Year to all!



************************************************************



SSSSSSS NNN NNN OOOOOOO WWW WWW

SSS SSS NNNN NNN OOOOOOOOO WWW WWW

SSS SSS NNNNN NNN OOO OOO WWW WWW

SSS NNNNNN NNN OOO OOO WWW WWW

SSS NNN NNN NNN OOO OOO WWW WW WWW

SSS NNN NNN NNN OOO OOO WWW WW WWW

SSS NNN NNNNNN OOO OOO WWWWWWWWWW

SSS SSS NNN NNNNN OOO OOO WWWW WWWW

SSS SSS NNN NNNN OOOOOOOOO WWW WWW

SSSSSSS NNN NNN OOOOOOO WWW WWW





BBBBBBB AAAAA LLL LLL !!!

BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL !!!

BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL !!!

BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL !!!

BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL !!!

BBBBBB AAAAAAAAAAA LLL LLL !!!

BBB BBB AAAAAAAAAAA LLL LLL !!!

BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL

BBB BBB AAA AAA LLLLLLLLLL LLLLLLLLLL !!!

BBBBBBB AAA AAA LLLLLLLLLL LLLLLLLLLL !!!





Consider yourself hit by a snowball!





***********************************************************************

send this message to as many people as possible, in the first



*E-MAIL SNOWBALL FIGHT!*



remember: e-mail snowballs don't hurt, don't get you soaked and

don't melt away - throw one today!

************************************************************************





Richard Canning & Russell Hall





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 14:19:16 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message from Momodou Camara

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





This bounced as an error message from a Momodou camara, whose address is

not subscribed to Gambia-l. It is an Interesting article about The Gambian

past Presidential and the forthcoming parlimentary elections.

Thanks

Tony







- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



This News Service is posted by theInternational Secretariat



of Amnesty International, 1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ



(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)



***********************************************************



Sender: Amnesty_International=40post.io.org



Precedence: bulk



AMNESTY-L:=20



=20



News Service 245/96



AI INDEX: AFR 27/11/96



19 DECEMBER 1996





THE GAMBIA: THE GOVERNMENT MUST PROTECT HUMAN RIGHTS DURING



THE FORTHCOMING PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS.





The Gambian Government should ensure that the human rights



violations which took place in the recent presidential



election are not repeated during the parliamentary elections



to be held on=20



2 January, Amnesty International said today.





=7EThe intimidation, harassment and violence directed at



political opponents by the armed forces and the security



police -- the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) -- which



took place in the days leading up to the presidential



election in September 1996 must not happen again,=7E the



organization said. =7EGambian citizens should be able to



express their opinions freely without fear of reprisal.=7E





Amnesty International has already received news that



Ebrima Cessay, the news editor of the Daily Observer, has



left the Gambia in fear of arrest. The organization also



fears that the recent clashes provoked by government



supporters against opposition supporters in Talinding,



Serrakunda, on 16 December may re-occur. During the clashes



the government brought in a special squad and violence



ensued.





Some of the worst violations took place in the run-up



to the presidential elections. On the evening of 22



=0ASeptember, four days before the election, supporters of the



main opposition party, the United Democratic party (UDP),



were stopped on the Denton Bridge in the capital, Banjul, by



armed soldiers under the personal command of Captain Yankuba



Touray, the campaign manager for the political party



established by the ruling Armed Forces Provisional Ruling



Council (AFPRC) and also the Minister for Local Government.



Gun-shots were fired and opposition supporters were ordered



out of their cars and to take off their party T-shirts.=20





More than one hundred UDP supporters were then



subjected to a systematic assault. They were beaten with



sticks, truncheons and gun butts and forced to lie on the



ground face down. At least 33 people were seriously injured;



some had to be admitted to hospital. Dozens of people were



arrested and detained without charge just before the



presidential elections.





There has been no investigation into these events.



Amnesty International is demanding that an independent



inquiry be urgently undertaken in order to bring those



responsible for the human rights violations to justice and



that measures be taken to ensure that such violations are not



repeated.





The safety of opposition politicians who feared or had



reasons to fear for their lives during the presidential



election, such as the UDP leader, Ousainou Darboe, must be



guaranteed.





=7EWe are concerned that criminal charges are being used



against political opponents as a way of justifying their



continued detention,=7E Amnesty International said.





Detainees have been held for long periods without



charge. In some cases, they have subsequently been charged



with offences specified in new decrees which are applied



retrospectively. This practice contravenes the principles of



the rule of law and the Gambia=7Es obligations under



international human rights law.





Amnesty International also urges the government to end



short-term arrest without charge of journalists. Foreign



journalists have been threatened with deportation.





=7EThe government should ensure that all Gambian citizens



are able to exercise their right to vote without fear of



arrest, detention and ill-treatment,=7E Amnesty International



said.=20





=7EEqually, all the candidates for the forthcoming



parliamentary election should spell out clearly their



commitments to human rights -- only then may there be a



chance of respecting human rights in the Gambia in the



future.=7E





BACKGROUND





President Yaya Jammeh seized power in a military coup in July



1994. Under sustained domestic and international pressure,



the AFPRC was forced to adopt a two-year program for



transition to civilian rule, to be completed by 1996. =20





On 8 August this year, a new constitution was approved



in a referendum. Amnesty International raised serious



concerns about the new constitution (see The Gambia: A new



constitution - revised draft still threatens human rights, AI



Index: AFR 27/07/96, 7 August 1996).=20





On 26 September the presidential election was held



after a ban on political parties was lifted. A decree was



passed which disqualified former President Sir Dawda Kairaba



Jawara, the former Vice-President and all former ministers of



the People=7Es Progressive Party (PPP) from contesting any



political office. The other main political parties in the



Gambia before the coup, the National Convention Party (NCP),



and the Gambia People=7Es Party (GPP), were also banned from



participating in the election. The penalty for contravening



this decree is life imprisonment or a fine of one million



dalasis (approximately US=24100,000 ). =20





A separate decree gave the Minister of the Interior and



the security forces wide powers of arrest and detention, in



some instances for 90 days, without any right of legal



challenge by the detainee. Opposition political party



supporters were harassed and intimidated and opposition party



leaders were not given equal access to the state-run media.



The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC)



complained about unequal access to the media but no measures



were taken to rectify the situation. President Jammeh was



elected as president.



=20



In light of these and other factors, the Commonwealth



Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) described the whole



presidential electoral process as flawed. The European Union



also concluded that the presidential election viewed in an



overall context were not free and fair.



ENDS=5C********************************************************



***



You may repost this message onto other sources provided the



main text is not significantly altered (formatting changes



and, for example, removal of the footer relating to the



operation of the mailing list are permitted) and provided



that the header crediting Amnesty International is included



************************************************************



To unsubscribe from amnesty-L, send a message to <<majordomo=40io.org> with=





=22unsubscribe amnesty-L=22 in the message body (no quotes). To subscribe, =

send



a message to <<majordomo=40io.org> with =22subscribe amnesty-L=22 in the me=

ssage



body.



For more information on Amnesty International, visit



<<



<<





---forwarded mail END---







--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara



</x-fontsize><x-fontsize><param>10</param>

This message sent using the FirstClass SMTP/NNTP Gateway for Mac OS.



</x-fontsize>







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 23:47:47 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: FWD:Amnesty International THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <19961220231234.AAA5642@LOCALNAME>



This News Service is posted by theInternational Secretariat

of Amnesty International, 1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ

(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)

***********************************************************

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

AMNESTY-L:



News Service 245/96

AI INDEX: AFR 27/11/96

19 DECEMBER 1996



THE GAMBIA: THE GOVERNMENT MUST PROTECT HUMAN RIGHTS DURING

THE FORTHCOMING PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS.



The Gambian Government should ensure that the human rights

violations which took place in the recent presidential

election are not repeated during the parliamentary elections

to be held on

2 January, Amnesty International said today.



~The intimidation, harassment and violence directed at

political opponents by the armed forces and the security

police -- the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) -- which

took place in the days leading up to the presidential

election in September 1996 must not happen again,~ the

organization said. ~Gambian citizens should be able to

express their opinions freely without fear of reprisal.~



Amnesty International has already received news that

Ebrima Cessay, the news editor of the Daily Observer, has

left the Gambia in fear of arrest. The organization also

fears that the recent clashes provoked by government

supporters against opposition supporters in Talinding,

Serrakunda, on 16 December may re-occur. During the clashes

the government brought in a special squad and violence

ensued.



Some of the worst violations took place in the run-up

to the presidential elections. On the evening of 22

September, four days before the election, supporters of the

main opposition party, the United Democratic party (UDP),

were stopped on the Denton Bridge in the capital, Banjul, by

armed soldiers under the personal command of Captain Yankuba

Touray, the campaign manager for the political party

established by the ruling Armed Forces Provisional Ruling

Council (AFPRC) and also the Minister for Local Government.

Gun-shots were fired and opposition supporters were ordered

out of their cars and to take off their party T-shirts.



More than one hundred UDP supporters were then

subjected to a systematic assault. They were beaten with

sticks, truncheons and gun butts and forced to lie on the

ground face down. At least 33 people were seriously injured;

some had to be admitted to hospital. Dozens of people were

arrested and detained without charge just before the

presidential elections.



There has been no investigation into these events.

Amnesty International is demanding that an independent

inquiry be urgently undertaken in order to bring those

responsible for the human rights violations to justice and

that measures be taken to ensure that such violations are not

repeated.



The safety of opposition politicians who feared or had

reasons to fear for their lives during the presidential

election, such as the UDP leader, Ousainou Darboe, must be

guaranteed.



~We are concerned that criminal charges are being used

against political opponents as a way of justifying their

continued detention,~ Amnesty International said.



Detainees have been held for long periods without

charge. In some cases, they have subsequently been charged

with offences specified in new decrees which are applied

retrospectively. This practice contravenes the principles of

the rule of law and the Gambia~s obligations under

international human rights law.



Amnesty International also urges the government to end

short-term arrest without charge of journalists. Foreign

journalists have been threatened with deportation.



~The government should ensure that all Gambian citizens

are able to exercise their right to vote without fear of

arrest, detention and ill-treatment,~ Amnesty International

said.



~Equally, all the candidates for the forthcoming

parliamentary election should spell out clearly their

commitments to human rights -- only then may there be a

chance of respecting human rights in the Gambia in the

future.~



BACKGROUND



President Yaya Jammeh seized power in a military coup in July

1994. Under sustained domestic and international pressure,

the AFPRC was forced to adopt a two-year program for

transition to civilian rule, to be completed by 1996.



On 8 August this year, a new constitution was approved

in a referendum. Amnesty International raised serious

concerns about the new constitution (see The Gambia: A new

constitution - revised draft still threatens human rights, AI

Index: AFR 27/07/96, 7 August 1996).



On 26 September the presidential election was held

after a ban on political parties was lifted. A decree was

passed which disqualified former President Sir Dawda Kairaba

Jawara, the former Vice-President and all former ministers of

the People~s Progressive Party (PPP) from contesting any

political office. The other main political parties in the

Gambia before the coup, the National Convention Party (NCP),

and the Gambia People~s Party (GPP), were also banned from

participating in the election. The penalty for contravening

this decree is life imprisonment or a fine of one million

dalasis (approximately US$100,000 ).



A separate decree gave the Minister of the Interior and

the security forces wide powers of arrest and detention, in

some instances for 90 days, without any right of legal

challenge by the detainee. Opposition political party

supporters were harassed and intimidated and opposition party

leaders were not given equal access to the state-run media.

The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC)

complained about unequal access to the media but no measures

were taken to rectify the situation. President Jammeh was

elected as president.



In light of these and other factors, the Commonwealth

Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) described the whole

presidential electoral process as flawed. The European Union

also concluded that the presidential election viewed in an

overall context were not free and fair.

ENDS\********************************************************

***

You may repost this message onto other sources provided the

main text is not significantly altered (formatting changes

and, for example, removal of the footer relating to the

operation of the mailing list are permitted) and provided

that the header crediting Amnesty International is included

************************************************************

To unsubscribe from amnesty-L, send a message to <

"unsubscribe amnesty-L" in the message body (no quotes). To subscribe, send

a message to <

body.

For more information on Amnesty International, visit

<

<http://www.oneworld.org/amnesty/ai_press.html>.





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Dec 1996 18:08:50 +0900 (JST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



I wish everyone a joyous X-mas and a bountiful 1997. To all those out

there, please pray for tranquility and respect for civility during The

Gambia's forthcoming legislative election. Remember, X-mas is a time

for forgiveness and tolerance.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Dec 1996 11:43:10 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Old Family Recipe !!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Hi Folks,



I have a lot of love in my heart this Christmas and thus I have

decided to share with ya'll a family recipe past down to me from

generations...just kidding!! I got this recipe from a friend and tried

it last night..boy! was it gooood!!!



Anyway, here goes...



RUM CAKE (you can substitute "kaana" for Rum)



1 or 2 quarts of rum

1 cup of butter

1 teaspoon sugar

2 large eggs

1 cup dried fruit

1 teaspoon baking powder

Lemon juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Chopped nuts



Before you start, sample the rum and check for quality, Good, isn't

it!!!! Now go ahead. Select a large mixing bowl, measuring cup,

etc. Check the rum again. It must be just right, to be sure it is of

the finest quality pour 1 level cup of rum into a glass and drink it

as fast as you can -repeat. With an electric mixer beat 1 cup of

butter into a large fluffy bowl. Add 1 seaspoon of thugar and

beat again. Meanwhile make sure that the rum is of good quality

and try another cup. Open the second quart if necessary. Add 2

arge leggs, 2 cups fried druit and beat until high. If druit gets

stuck in drewscriver sample the rum again checking for tonsistency.

Next sift 3 cups of pepper or salt (it eally doesn't matter).

Sample the rum again. Sift pint lemon juice. old in chopped

butter and strained nuts. Add 1 babblespoon of brown ugar or

whatever color you can find. Wix mel. Grease oven and turn cake

pan to 350 gredees. Now pour the whole mess into the coven and

ake. Check the rum again. Now dat u r brunk, bo to ged.



Merry Christmas Ho Ho Ho !!!



Madiba.



--

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 21 Dec 1996 22:48:31 +-100

From: Garba Diallo <

To: "'

Subject: SV: The President-elect's night allowance

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BBEF93.392B7180"





------ =_NextPart_000_01BBEF93.392B7180

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Dear Momodou,



Thank you so much for 1996, Merry X-mas and very happy 1997 to you and =

your family. I am off to Norway and then to Israel and the Middle East =

on 26 Dec. I will be back on Jan. 6.



greetings and best wishes to Mariyama and the kids. Greetings from here.



Yours=20



Garba



----------

Fra: Camara, Momodou[SMTP:

Sendt: 18. december 1996 15:08

Til: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List

Emne: The President-elect's night allowance



>From FOROYAA No. 46/96 5-12 december, 1996



PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH IS SAID TO RECEIVE D2700 PER NIGHT WHEN HE=20

TRAVELS



As the visits of President-elect Jammeh increase, many readers have=20

asked FOROYAA wether he receives the same allowance as Mr Jawara used=20

to receive, and whether his wife also receives what Mr Jawara's wives=20

used to receive.

The answer to the question is in the positive. President-elect=20

Jammeh still receives 180 pounds per night or D2700 every night he=20

spends abroad. His wife receives 90 pounds or D1350 per night. The=20

ministers receive 130 pounds or D1950 per night.

It is difficult to know wether he takes imprests like mr Jawara.

When those who are responsible are asked they simply say that they=20

are public servants who work under instructions.=20

Readers would recall that under Mr Jawara the arrangement for=20

expenses of travels by the President and entourage was done directly=20

with the Accountant General s office without any intermediary. We are=20

not aware that anything has changed in this regard. it is anticipated=20

that once the National Assembly and the new Constitution are put in=20

place an era of transparency and accountability in government will=20

come into being.

We hope the executive is preparing itself for a new culture of=20

governance which all Gambians envisage in the second Republic.

Readers can also do their accounting when officials travel. For=20

example, President-elect ammeh was in Taiwan from the 20th to 25th=20

November, 1996 and Libya from the 26th to 30th November, 1996. the=20

entire trip took 10 days. he has also gone for the Franco-African=20

Summit.

Once the sums are calculated one also examines the number of=20

officials accompanying the president and compare it with the=20

achievements. In this way, one determines whether Gambia has gained=20

from the trip or not. this is how matters stand.

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***







------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 47

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 47Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: So longby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)2) Have a nice vacationby Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no 3) Re: Have a nice vacationby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)4) Brain Drain The Cuase of Africa's Backwardnessby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)5) Unsbscribe me!by SillahB@aol.com 6) unsubscribeby ABALM@aol.com 7) unsubscribe meby "Alhagi Marong" < marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA 8)by ksagnia@itsmail1.hamilton.edu (Keksin)9) Re: fwd--profile of un secretary general to beby mamarie@ix.netcom.com 10) Temporarily Remove me from List...by YAHYAD@aol.com 11) Why are there still civilian detainees?by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)12) The President-elect's night allowanceby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)13) unsubscribeby ABALM@aol.com 14) To subscribe or unsubscribeby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)15) Test!!!by mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)16) (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)17) Fwd: Duck!!!! (fwd)by Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu 18) Forwarded message from Momodou Camaraby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 19) FWD:Amnesty International THE GAMBIAby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)20) Re: (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!by binta@iuj.ac.jp 21) Old Family Recipe !!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)22) SV: The President-elect's night allowanceby Garba Diallo < GDiallo@dk-online.dk ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 15 Dec 1996 11:16:04 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: So longMessage-ID: <19961215101529.AAA4662@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Sal Barry has been taken off the list.regardsMomodou> List managers,> I will be unable to access my email for quite some time, so> take me of the mailing list.> It was a nice experience being part of this group. I learned a lot> and enjoyed it. To the active ladies I say , keep it up. To the> inactive ladies I say, speak up and you will be heard. More female> participation in needed.> Merry Christmas and happy New Year to all of you.> Sal Barry------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Dec 1996 14:01:45 +0100From: Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Have a nice vacationMessage-ID: < 32B54839.E2D@afrodite.hibu.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi list managers!I am on vacation, please exclude me from the list. I will contactyou after the vacation.merry Xmas & a happy new year to everyone.Omar------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Dec 1996 16:31:39 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Have a nice vacationMessage-ID: <19961216153046.AAA27500@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Omar Gaye is deleted from the list.Best regards to every oneMomodou> Hi list managers!> I am on vacation, please exclude me from the list. I will contact> you after the vacation.> merry Xmas & a happy new year to everyone.> Omar------------------------------Date: Mon, 16 Dec 1996 20:23:48 GMTFrom: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Brain Drain The Cuase of Africa's BackwardnessMessage-ID: < 32b5af9c.2759377@post3.tele.dk In soc.culture.liberia, 597864@ican.net (Alpha Koroma) wrote:>Brain Drain Cited As Cuase of Africa's Backwardness>MUTARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Brain drain has been cited as one of the>major contributors to Africa's low economic growth.>This was said here Saturday by the Vice-Chancellor of the>Zimbabwe-based Africa University, Bishop Emilio De Carvalho, when>he addressed hundreds of people gathered to witness the institution's>second graduation ceremony since its establishment in 1992.>Bishop Carvalho appealed to African governments and private>institutions to ensure university graduates from the continent found>decent jobs so they could contribute to the development of their>countries.>He said ignorance, under-development, poverty, illiteracy and paucity>of skills and resources were still the major constraints affecting the>enjoyment of prosperity for the majority of African people.>"The greatest problem with our continent is not so much the lack of>qualified educated citizens, it is indeed the lack of profiting from the>thousands of national graduands who leave schools and universities>each year.>"Africa stands at the crossroads, either we stand firm and decide to>raise our own people from the ashes of ignorance and poverty or we>are going to continue to deviate our attention and action, making us to>develop peoples and nations other than our own," said Carvalho.>He stressed the need for African governments to empower students in>their respective countries with relevant values and skills that would>ensure self-dependency through provision of educational opportunities>to all.>The bishop was speaking at a colourful graduation ceremony for 21>students from Angola, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, who received degrees>in agriculture and natural resources and divinity.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 00:12:07 -0500From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unsbscribe me!Message-ID: < 961217001206_1456127639@emout14.mail.aol.com SARIAN>>>>>PLEASE TAKE ME OFF AS SOON AS U POSSIBLY GET A CHANCE>>>SORRYIT WAS NICE>>>>>GRACIAS BABOUCARR H SILLAH------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 01:47:08 -0500From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 961217014705_1556140210@emout17.mail.aol.com hi !i hereby would like to unsubscribe ANSU SONKO .THANK YOUABBA------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 15:51:41 ESTFrom: "Alhagi Marong" < marong_a@LSA.Lan.McGill.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: unsubscribe meMessage-ID: < 199612172059.PAA07674@sirocco.CC.McGill.CA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITHi,I will be away on x-mas break and will therefore be unableto access my mail for sometime. Kindly take me off the list tillfurther notice.Thanks and have a great holiday.alaji.------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 19:56:10 +0500From: ksagnia@itsmail1.hamilton.edu (Keksin)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 9612172357.AA28201@itsmail1.hamilton.edu I'm taking off for christmas break pretty soon, so can you pleaseunsubscribe me. I would request subscription once i get back from town.thanx, Ke------------------------------Date: Tue, 17 Dec 1996 19:41:14 -0800From: mamarie@ix.netcom.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: fwd--profile of un secretary general to beMessage-ID: < 32B767DA.7BE1@ix.netcom.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNdella Njie wrote:> ------- Forwarded Message> Received: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id VAA23724; Fri, 13 Dec 199621:07:29 -0600> Received: from aster.agron.iastate.edu (aster.agron.iastate.edu [129.186.20.192]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP idVAA19569 for Received: by aster.agron.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65> id < AA22092@aster.agron.iastate.edu >; Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:15 -0600> Message-Id: < 9612140307.AA22092@aster.agron.iastate.edu > To: africans@iastate.edu > Subject: Kofi Annan positioned to be UN boss> X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1> Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:14 CST> From: Samuel S Buah < sbuah@iastate.edu > Kofi Annan cool head and straight talker> 13:16 Dec 13, 1996 EST> UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (Reuter) - A soft-spoken> straight- talker, Kofi Annan of Ghana has achieved> the near-impossible feat of walking through U.N.> political minefields unscathed.> A member of a family of traditional chiefs married to> a Swedish artist and lawyer, Annan, 58, has held a> variety of U.N. posts around the world before> becoming the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping> operations in March 1993.> He was a personnel director, a security coordinator,> a budget director, a programme manager, a controller> and a refugee agency executive, to name a few of his> positions in Addis Ababa, Cairo, Ismalia and New York> over the past 30 years.> Yet U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, who forced> Annan's boss, Secretary-General Boutros> Boutros-Ghali, out of office for allegedly not> streamlining the U.N. system enough, was among the> American-educated Annan's strongest supporters.> And even his detractors admit that most of his staff> have been fiercely loyal to him for years.> Bosnia's ambassador Muhamed Sacirbey, a harsh critic> of the U.N.-led forces in his country, had nothing> but praise for Annan, in charge of peacekeeping at> the height of the Balkan war.> ``People trust him because he is honest,'' said> Sacirbey. ``He doesn't try to hide behind a false> argument. He defends his positions on merit.''> Annan is expected to be officially confirmed as the> new U.N. secretary-general after France, the last> holdout in the Security Council, dropped its> objections to his candidacy on Friday. France had> preferred Boutros-Ghali or an African from a> French-speaking country.> Annan would be the first U.N. secretary-general from> a sub-Saharan African country and the only one from> the U.N. bureaucracy itself.> With the United Nations suffering from a surplus of> criticism and a shortage of funds, he faces the> daunting task of convincing the world he is a> diplomat, manager, humanist and visionary.> ``In the world of today, if we buy into the illusion> that we can make the world habitable for a few, we> will make it uninhabitable altogether,'' he once> said, paraphrasing the late French President Francois> Mitterrand.> Working from a 37th floor office decorated with> carvings and plaques, Annan is known to his> supporters as cool and unruffled. ``He sometimes> shifts his weight slightly from one foot to another,> but that's about all the tension you can see,'' said> a member of his staff.> He also has a wicked sense of humour. Diplomats> recall asking him during the race for> secretary-general how well he spoke French. ``I now> speak English with a French accent,'' he replied, in> reference to Paris' insistence on mastery of the> language.> Annan began his higher education at the University of> Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He first> left home in 1959 on a Ford Foundation grant to> Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he> received a bachelor's' degree in economics.> He then studied at the Institut Universitaire de> Hautes Etudes Internationales in Geneva after which> he joined the World Health Organisation. From 1965 to> 1971, he worked for the Ethiopia-based Economic> Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.> By then, at age 33, Annan said he had enough. ``I> went through my mid-life crisis very early and needed> to sit back and do some thinking.'' For relaxation he> attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of> Technology where he earned a master's degree in> management.> In 1974 he returned to Ghana as managing director of> the country's tourism agency but by 1976 he was at> U.N. headquarters in New York and Geneva where he> worked for the High Commissioner for Refugees before> returning to U.N. posts in New York again.> During his long career, he was frequently tapped for> sensitive special assignments. After Iraq's 1990> invasion of Kuwait, he was sent to repatriate 900> U.N. staff, negotiate for the release of Western> hostages and help resolve the plight of 500,000> stranded Asians in Kuwait and Iraq.> Annan is married to Swedish-born Nane Lagergren, a> lawyer and judge before she became a full-time> painter. Her father, Gunnar Lagergren, is a noted> international jurist, and her mother is the sister of> Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued> tens of thousands of Jews from the Nazis in Hungary> near the end of the Second World War.> The couple tell of the last letter the family> received from Wallenberg before he disappeared> forever, presumably into a Soviet gulag or> concentration camp. ``Kiss the little one for me,''> he wrote, shortly after Nane was born.> The Annans, both of whom were married previously,> have three children: Ama, 26, Nina, 25, and Kojo, 23.> ------------------> S.S. Buah> Iowa State Univ.> Ames, Iowa> USA> ------- End of Forwarded Message> ------- End of Forwarded Message Ndella Njie wrote:> ------- Forwarded Message> Received: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id VAA23724; Fri, 13 Dec 199621:07:29 -0600> Received: from aster.agron.iastate.edu (aster.agron.iastate.edu [129.186.20.192]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP idVAA19569 for Received: by aster.agron.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65> id < AA22092@aster.agron.iastate.edu >; Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:15 -0600> Message-Id: < 9612140307.AA22092@aster.agron.iastate.edu > To: africans@iastate.edu > Subject: Kofi Annan positioned to be UN boss> X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1> Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:14 CST> From: Samuel S Buah < sbuah@iastate.edu > Kofi Annan cool head and straight talker> 13:16 Dec 13, 1996 EST> UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (Reuter) - A soft-spoken> straight- talker, Kofi Annan of Ghana has achieved> the near-impossible feat of walking through U.N.> political minefields unscathed.> A member of a family of traditional chiefs married to> a Swedish artist and lawyer, Annan, 58, has held a> variety of U.N. posts around the world before> becoming the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping> operations in March 1993.> He was a personnel director, a security coordinator,> a budget director, a programme manager, a controller> and a refugee agency executive, to name a few of his> positions in Addis Ababa, Cairo, Ismalia and New York> over the past 30 years.> Yet U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, who forced> Annan's boss, Secretary-General Boutros> Boutros-Ghali, out of office for allegedly not> streamlining the U.N. system enough, was among the> American-educated Annan's strongest supporters.> And even his detractors admit that most of his staff> have been fiercely loyal to him for years.> Bosnia's ambassador Muhamed Sacirbey, a harsh critic> of the U.N.-led forces in his country, had nothing> but praise for Annan, in charge of peacekeeping at> the height of the Balkan war.> ``People trust him because he is honest,'' said> Sacirbey. ``He doesn't try to hide behind a false> argument. He defends his positions on merit.''> Annan is expected to be officially confirmed as the> new U.N. secretary-general after France, the last> holdout in the Security Council, dropped its> objections to his candidacy on Friday. France had> preferred Boutros-Ghali or an African from a> French-speaking country.> Annan would be the first U.N. secretary-general from> a sub-Saharan African country and the only one from> the U.N. bureaucracy itself.> With the United Nations suffering from a surplus of> criticism and a shortage of funds, he faces the> daunting task of convincing the world he is a> diplomat, manager, humanist and visionary.> ``In the world of today, if we buy into the illusion> that we can make the world habitable for a few, we> will make it uninhabitable altogether,'' he once> said, paraphrasing the late French President Francois> Mitterrand.> Working from a 37th floor office decorated with> carvings and plaques, Annan is known to his> supporters as cool and unruffled. ``He sometimes> shifts his weight slightly from one foot to another,> but that's about all the tension you can see,'' said> a member of his staff.> He also has a wicked sense of humour. Diplomats> recall asking him during the race for> secretary-general how well he spoke French. ``I now> speak English with a French accent,'' he replied, in> reference to Paris' insistence on mastery of the> language.> Annan began his higher education at the University of> Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He first> left home in 1959 on a Ford Foundation grant to> Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he> received a bachelor's' degree in economics.> He then studied at the Institut Universitaire de> Hautes Etudes Internationales in Geneva after which> he joined the World Health Organisation. From 1965 to> 1971, he worked for the Ethiopia-based Economic> Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.> By then, at age 33, Annan said he had enough. ``I> went through my mid-life crisis very early and needed> to sit back and do some thinking.'' For relaxation he> attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of> Technology where he earned a master's degree in> management.> In 1974 he returned to Ghana as managing director of> the country's tourism agency but by 1976 he was at> U.N. headquarters in New York and Geneva where he> worked for the High Commissioner for Refugees before> returning to U.N. posts in New York again.> During his long career, he was frequently tapped for> sensitive special assignments. After Iraq's 1990> invasion of Kuwait, he was sent to repatriate 900> U.N. staff, negotiate for the release of Western> hostages and help resolve the plight of 500,000> stranded Asians in Kuwait and Iraq.> Annan is married to Swedish-born Nane Lagergren, a> lawyer and judge before she became a full-time> painter. Her father, Gunnar Lagergren, is a noted> international jurist, and her mother is the sister of> Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued> tens of thousands of Jews from the Nazis in Hungary> near the end of the Second World War.> The couple tell of the last letter the family> received from Wallenberg before he disappeared> forever, presumably into a Soviet gulag or> concentration camp. ``Kiss the little one for me,''> he wrote, shortly after Nane was born.> The Annans, both of whom were married previously,> have three children: Ama, 26, Nina, 25, and Kojo, 23.> ------------------> S.S. Buah> Iowa State Univ.> Ames, Iowa> USA> ------- End of Forwarded Message> ------- End of Forwarded MessageNdella Njie wrote:> ------- Forwarded Message> Received: from pop-2.iastate.edu (pop-2.iastate.edu [129.186.6.62]) by pop-1.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with ESMTP id VAA23724; Fri, 13 Dec 199621:07:29 -0600> Received: from aster.agron.iastate.edu (aster.agron.iastate.edu [129.186.20.192]) by pop-2.iastate.edu (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP idVAA19569 for Received: by aster.agron.iastate.edu with sendmail-5.65> id < AA22092@aster.agron.iastate.edu >; Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:15 -0600> Message-Id: < 9612140307.AA22092@aster.agron.iastate.edu > To: africans@iastate.edu > Subject: Kofi Annan positioned to be UN boss> X-Mailer: EasyVincent 3.1> Date: Fri, 13 Dec 1996 21:07:14 CST> From: Samuel S Buah < sbuah@iastate.edu > Kofi Annan cool head and straight talker> 13:16 Dec 13, 1996 EST> UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (Reuter) - A soft-spoken> straight- talker, Kofi Annan of Ghana has achieved> the near-impossible feat of walking through U.N.> political minefields unscathed.> A member of a family of traditional chiefs married to> a Swedish artist and lawyer, Annan, 58, has held a> variety of U.N. posts around the world before> becoming the undersecretary-general for peacekeeping> operations in March 1993.> He was a personnel director, a security coordinator,> a budget director, a programme manager, a controller> and a refugee agency executive, to name a few of his> positions in Addis Ababa, Cairo, Ismalia and New York> over the past 30 years.> Yet U.S. Ambassador Madeleine Albright, who forced> Annan's boss, Secretary-General Boutros> Boutros-Ghali, out of office for allegedly not> streamlining the U.N. system enough, was among the> American-educated Annan's strongest supporters.> And even his detractors admit that most of his staff> have been fiercely loyal to him for years.> Bosnia's ambassador Muhamed Sacirbey, a harsh critic> of the U.N.-led forces in his country, had nothing> but praise for Annan, in charge of peacekeeping at> the height of the Balkan war.> ``People trust him because he is honest,'' said> Sacirbey. ``He doesn't try to hide behind a false> argument. He defends his positions on merit.''> Annan is expected to be officially confirmed as the> new U.N. secretary-general after France, the last> holdout in the Security Council, dropped its> objections to his candidacy on Friday. France had> preferred Boutros-Ghali or an African from a> French-speaking country.> Annan would be the first U.N. secretary-general from> a sub-Saharan African country and the only one from> the U.N. bureaucracy itself.> With the United Nations suffering from a surplus of> criticism and a shortage of funds, he faces the> daunting task of convincing the world he is a> diplomat, manager, humanist and visionary.> ``In the world of today, if we buy into the illusion> that we can make the world habitable for a few, we> will make it uninhabitable altogether,'' he once> said, paraphrasing the late French President Francois> Mitterrand.> Working from a 37th floor office decorated with> carvings and plaques, Annan is known to his> supporters as cool and unruffled. ``He sometimes> shifts his weight slightly from one foot to another,> but that's about all the tension you can see,'' said> a member of his staff.> He also has a wicked sense of humour. Diplomats> recall asking him during the race for> secretary-general how well he spoke French. ``I now> speak English with a French accent,'' he replied, in> reference to Paris' insistence on mastery of the> language.> Annan began his higher education at the University of> Science and Technology in Kumasi, Ghana. He first> left home in 1959 on a Ford Foundation grant to> Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he> received a bachelor's' degree in economics.> He then studied at the Institut Universitaire de> Hautes Etudes Internationales in Geneva after which> he joined the World Health Organisation. From 1965 to> 1971, he worked for the Ethiopia-based Economic> Commission for Africa in Addis Ababa.> By then, at age 33, Annan said he had enough. ``I> went through my mid-life crisis very early and needed> to sit back and do some thinking.'' For relaxation he> attended the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of> Technology where he earned a master's degree in> management.> In 1974 he returned to Ghana as managing director of> the country's tourism agency but by 1976 he was at> U.N. headquarters in New York and Geneva where he> worked for the High Commissioner for Refugees before> returning to U.N. posts in New York again.> During his long career, he was frequently tapped for> sensitive special assignments. After Iraq's 1990> invasion of Kuwait, he was sent to repatriate 900> U.N. staff, negotiate for the release of Western> hostages and help resolve the plight of 500,000> stranded Asians in Kuwait and Iraq.> Annan is married to Swedish-born Nane Lagergren, a> lawyer and judge before she became a full-time> painter. Her father, Gunnar Lagergren, is a noted> international jurist, and her mother is the sister of> Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who rescued> tens of thousands of Jews from the Nazis in Hungary> near the end of the Second World War.> The couple tell of the last letter the family> received from Wallenberg before he disappeared> forever, presumably into a Soviet gulag or> concentration camp. ``Kiss the little one for me,''> he wrote, shortly after Nane was born.> The Annans, both of whom were married previously,> have three children: Ama, 26, Nina, 25, and Kojo, 23.> ------------------> S.S. Buah> Iowa State Univ.> Ames, Iowa> USA> ------- End of Forwarded Message> ------- End of Forwarded Message------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Dec 1996 01:16:03 -0500From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: ydarboe@hq.walldata.com Subject: Temporarily Remove me from List...Message-ID: < 961218011601_2018763377@emout13.mail.aol.com I am going on vacation so please rmove my name off the list until I comeback.I will let you guys know at that time so I can be resubscribed to the list.Yahya N.Darboe------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Dec 1996 13:34:08 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Why are there still civilian detainees?Message-ID: <19961218123330.AAA17562@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,The following article is from FOROYAA issue of 5-12 december 1996.Perhaps Mr. Tombong Saidy can shed some light on the case of thepeople mentioned. I wrote about them some time ago on the list herebut they were not among the detainees released.PeaceMomodou______________________________________________________THE LONGEST HELD CIVILIAN DETAINEESThe quality of mercy is strainedThe aftermath of the presidential elections witnessed the release ofmany civilian and military detainees.What is, however, puzzling is the criteria the head of statehad utilised to grant mercy.Up till now the longest serving civilian detainees are still notreleased. Ousman Sillah was detained since Wednesday, 17 September1995. He has been held in communicado since then. His family hasnever had the opportunity to communicate with him. It is belived ththe is held at Jangjanbureh Prison. He has not been charged and hasnever appeared before a court.Lamin Waa Juwara was also detained on the 1st of February 1996.He has not been charged or taken before a court.Alhagie Alfusainey Dukureh is over 70 years. He has been underdetention for over eleven months now. He has neither been charged norreleased.It is indicated by the head of state that some detainees are notreleased because of security concerns; that the Muslim elders whowent to request for the release of detainees were told to speak tothe families of the detainees to discuss the security concerns beforethey are released.Now the situation is that Ousman Sillah, Lamin Waa Juwara, andAlfusainey Dukureh are all civilian detainees. They canot pose anysecurity threat. It is therefor necessary for all those who areconcerned with justice to raise the issue of the longest servingdetainees with the head of state. They have been held without accessto lawyers and loved ones.________________________________________________________*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Wed, 18 Dec 1996 14:08:33 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The President-elect's night allowanceMessage-ID: <19961218130758.AAA20782@LOCALNAME>>From FOROYAA No. 46/96 5-12 december, 1996PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH IS SAID TO RECEIVE D2700 PER NIGHT WHEN HETRAVELSAs the visits of President-elect Jammeh increase, many readers haveasked FOROYAA wether he receives the same allowance as Mr Jawara usedto receive, and whether his wife also receives what Mr Jawara's wivesused to receive.The answer to the question is in the positive. President-electJammeh still receives 180 pounds per night or D2700 every night hespends abroad. His wife receives 90 pounds or D1350 per night. Theministers receive 130 pounds or D1950 per night.It is difficult to know wether he takes imprests like mr Jawara.When those who are responsible are asked they simply say that theyare public servants who work under instructions.Readers would recall that under Mr Jawara the arrangement forexpenses of travels by the President and entourage was done directlywith the Accountant General s office without any intermediary. We arenot aware that anything has changed in this regard. it is anticipatedthat once the National Assembly and the new Constitution are put inplace an era of transparency and accountability in government willcome into being.We hope the executive is preparing itself for a new culture ofgovernance which all Gambians envisage in the second Republic.Readers can also do their accounting when officials travel. Forexample, President-elect ammeh was in Taiwan from the 20th to 25thNovember, 1996 and Libya from the 26th to 30th November, 1996. theentire trip took 10 days. he has also gone for the Franco-AfricanSummit.Once the sums are calculated one also examines the number ofofficials accompanying the president and compare it with theachievements. In this way, one determines whether Gambia has gainedfrom the trip or not. this is how matters stand.*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Dec 1996 00:28:23 -0500From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: unsubscribeMessage-ID: < 961218200721_1754282229@emout20.mail.aol.com hello !please unsubscribe YANKUBA SAIDY.thank youabba------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Dec 1996 11:47:43 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: To subscribe or unsubscribeMessage-ID: <19961219104714.AAA10234@LOCALNAME>Hi Gambia-l!Here is a tip on how to subscribe or unsubscribe to the list withoutsending a message to the whole list.Send your request to listproc@u.washington.edu In the message area, write:- SUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-L if you want to subscribe.or justUNSUBSCRIBE GAMBIA-Lif you want to remove yourself from the list.Remember that the subject should be blank.RegardsMomodou------------------------------Date: Thu, 19 Dec 1996 13:06:40 -0500 (EST)From: mjallow@st6000.sct.edu (Modou Jallow)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Test!!!Message-ID: < 9612191806.AA27576@st6000.sct.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 8bitThis is just a test!!!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 12:18:14 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!Message-ID: < 9612202018.AB34034@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textMerry Christmas to all.If you must drink and drive during the holiday period, becareful. In Australia, the advert on drink driving reads:"If you drink and drive, you are a bloody *****"! Pleasepreserve that life you have. There is no carbon copy.May God Bless us all in the coming year..Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 13:39:15 -0800 (PST)From: Debbie Proctor < proctord@u.washington.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: Duck!!!! (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.PTX.3.95c.961220133657.18394C-100000@carson.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIA friend started this fight and suggested I pas it on. Now DUCK!!!Happy holidays and a Happy New Year to all!************************************************************SSSSSSS NNN NNN OOOOOOO WWW WWWSSS SSS NNNN NNN OOOOOOOOO WWW WWWSSS SSS NNNNN NNN OOO OOO WWW WWWSSS NNNNNN NNN OOO OOO WWW WWWSSS NNN NNN NNN OOO OOO WWW WW WWWSSS NNN NNN NNN OOO OOO WWW WW WWWSSS NNN NNNNNN OOO OOO WWWWWWWWWWSSS SSS NNN NNNNN OOO OOO WWWW WWWWSSS SSS NNN NNNN OOOOOOOOO WWW WWWSSSSSSS NNN NNN OOOOOOO WWW WWWBBBBBBB AAAAA LLL LLL !!!BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL !!!BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL !!!BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL !!!BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLL !!!BBBBBB AAAAAAAAAAA LLL LLL !!!BBB BBB AAAAAAAAAAA LLL LLL !!!BBB BBB AAA AAA LLL LLLBBB BBB AAA AAA LLLLLLLLLL LLLLLLLLLL !!!BBBBBBB AAA AAA LLLLLLLLLL LLLLLLLLLL !!!Consider yourself hit by a snowball!***********************************************************************send this message to as many people as possible, in the first*E-MAIL SNOWBALL FIGHT!*remember: e-mail snowballs don't hurt, don't get you soaked anddon't melt away - throw one today!************************************************************************Richard Canning & Russell Hall------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 14:19:16 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message from Momodou CamaraMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961220141243.28193A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis bounced as an error message from a Momodou camara, whose address isnot subscribed to Gambia-l. It is an Interesting article about The Gambianpast Presidential and the forthcoming parlimentary elections.ThanksTony- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -This News Service is posted by theInternational Secretariatof Amnesty International, 1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)***********************************************************Sender: Amnesty_International=40post.io.orgPrecedence: bulkAMNESTY-L:=20=20News Service 245/96AI INDEX: AFR 27/11/9619 DECEMBER 1996THE GAMBIA: THE GOVERNMENT MUST PROTECT HUMAN RIGHTS DURINGTHE FORTHCOMING PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS.The Gambian Government should ensure that the human rightsviolations which took place in the recent presidentialelection are not repeated during the parliamentary electionsto be held on=202 January, Amnesty International said today.=7EThe intimidation, harassment and violence directed atpolitical opponents by the armed forces and the securitypolice -- the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) -- whichtook place in the days leading up to the presidentialelection in September 1996 must not happen again,=7E theorganization said. =7EGambian citizens should be able toexpress their opinions freely without fear of reprisal.=7EAmnesty International has already received news thatEbrima Cessay, the news editor of the Daily Observer, hasleft the Gambia in fear of arrest. The organization alsofears that the recent clashes provoked by governmentsupporters against opposition supporters in Talinding,Serrakunda, on 16 December may re-occur. During the clashesthe government brought in a special squad and violenceensued.Some of the worst violations took place in the run-upto the presidential elections. On the evening of 22=0ASeptember, four days before the election, supporters of themain opposition party, the United Democratic party (UDP),were stopped on the Denton Bridge in the capital, Banjul, byarmed soldiers under the personal command of Captain YankubaTouray, the campaign manager for the political partyestablished by the ruling Armed Forces Provisional RulingCouncil (AFPRC) and also the Minister for Local Government.Gun-shots were fired and opposition supporters were orderedout of their cars and to take off their party T-shirts.=20More than one hundred UDP supporters were thensubjected to a systematic assault. They were beaten withsticks, truncheons and gun butts and forced to lie on theground face down. At least 33 people were seriously injured;some had to be admitted to hospital. Dozens of people werearrested and detained without charge just before thepresidential elections.There has been no investigation into these events.Amnesty International is demanding that an independentinquiry be urgently undertaken in order to bring thoseresponsible for the human rights violations to justice andthat measures be taken to ensure that such violations are notrepeated.The safety of opposition politicians who feared or hadreasons to fear for their lives during the presidentialelection, such as the UDP leader, Ousainou Darboe, must beguaranteed.=7EWe are concerned that criminal charges are being usedagainst political opponents as a way of justifying theircontinued detention,=7E Amnesty International said.Detainees have been held for long periods withoutcharge. In some cases, they have subsequently been chargedwith offences specified in new decrees which are appliedretrospectively. This practice contravenes the principles ofthe rule of law and the Gambia=7Es obligations underinternational human rights law.Amnesty International also urges the government to endshort-term arrest without charge of journalists. Foreignjournalists have been threatened with deportation.=7EThe government should ensure that all Gambian citizensare able to exercise their right to vote without fear ofarrest, detention and ill-treatment,=7E Amnesty Internationalsaid.=20=7EEqually, all the candidates for the forthcomingparliamentary election should spell out clearly theircommitments to human rights -- only then may there be achance of respecting human rights in the Gambia in thefuture.=7EBACKGROUNDPresident Yaya Jammeh seized power in a military coup in July1994. Under sustained domestic and international pressure,the AFPRC was forced to adopt a two-year program fortransition to civilian rule, to be completed by 1996. =20On 8 August this year, a new constitution was approvedin a referendum. Amnesty International raised seriousconcerns about the new constitution (see The Gambia: A newconstitution - revised draft still threatens human rights, AIIndex: AFR 27/07/96, 7 August 1996).=20On 26 September the presidential election was heldafter a ban on political parties was lifted. A decree waspassed which disqualified former President Sir Dawda KairabaJawara, the former Vice-President and all former ministers ofthe People=7Es Progressive Party (PPP) from contesting anypolitical office. The other main political parties in theGambia before the coup, the National Convention Party (NCP),and the Gambia People=7Es Party (GPP), were also banned fromparticipating in the election. The penalty for contraveningthis decree is life imprisonment or a fine of one milliondalasis (approximately US=24100,000 ). =20A separate decree gave the Minister of the Interior andthe security forces wide powers of arrest and detention, insome instances for 90 days, without any right of legalchallenge by the detainee. Opposition political partysupporters were harassed and intimidated and opposition partyleaders were not given equal access to the state-run media.The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC)complained about unequal access to the media but no measureswere taken to rectify the situation. President Jammeh waselected as president.=20In light of these and other factors, the CommonwealthMinisterial Action Group (CMAG) described the wholepresidential electoral process as flawed. The European Unionalso concluded that the presidential election viewed in anoverall context were not free and fair.ENDS=5C***********************************************************You may repost this message onto other sources provided themain text is not significantly altered (formatting changesand, for example, removal of the footer relating to theoperation of the mailing list are permitted) and providedthat the header crediting Amnesty International is included************************************************************To unsubscribe from amnesty-L, send a message to < with==22unsubscribe amnesty-L=22 in the message body (no quotes). To subscribe, =senda message to < with =22subscribe amnesty-L=22 in the me=ssagebody.For more information on Amnesty International, visit<< http://www.amnesty.org>. For recent AI press releases, check<< http://www.oneworld.org/amnesty/ai_press.html>. ---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara 10This message sent using the FirstClass SMTP/NNTP Gateway for Mac OS. ------------------------------Date: Fri, 20 Dec 1996 23:47:47 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: FWD:Amnesty International THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: <19961220231234.AAA5642@LOCALNAME>This News Service is posted by theInternational Secretariatof Amnesty International, 1 Easton Street, London WC1X 8DJ(Tel +44-71-413-5500, Fax +44-71-956-1157)***********************************************************Sender: Amnesty_International@post.io.org Precedence: bulkAMNESTY-L:News Service 245/96AI INDEX: AFR 27/11/9619 DECEMBER 1996THE GAMBIA: THE GOVERNMENT MUST PROTECT HUMAN RIGHTS DURINGTHE FORTHCOMING PARLIAMENTARY ELECTIONS.The Gambian Government should ensure that the human rightsviolations which took place in the recent presidentialelection are not repeated during the parliamentary electionsto be held on2 January, Amnesty International said today.~The intimidation, harassment and violence directed atpolitical opponents by the armed forces and the securitypolice -- the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) -- whichtook place in the days leading up to the presidentialelection in September 1996 must not happen again,~ theorganization said. ~Gambian citizens should be able toexpress their opinions freely without fear of reprisal.~Amnesty International has already received news thatEbrima Cessay, the news editor of the Daily Observer, hasleft the Gambia in fear of arrest. The organization alsofears that the recent clashes provoked by governmentsupporters against opposition supporters in Talinding,Serrakunda, on 16 December may re-occur. During the clashesthe government brought in a special squad and violenceensued.Some of the worst violations took place in the run-upto the presidential elections. On the evening of 22September, four days before the election, supporters of themain opposition party, the United Democratic party (UDP),were stopped on the Denton Bridge in the capital, Banjul, byarmed soldiers under the personal command of Captain YankubaTouray, the campaign manager for the political partyestablished by the ruling Armed Forces Provisional RulingCouncil (AFPRC) and also the Minister for Local Government.Gun-shots were fired and opposition supporters were orderedout of their cars and to take off their party T-shirts.More than one hundred UDP supporters were thensubjected to a systematic assault. They were beaten withsticks, truncheons and gun butts and forced to lie on theground face down. At least 33 people were seriously injured;some had to be admitted to hospital. Dozens of people werearrested and detained without charge just before thepresidential elections.There has been no investigation into these events.Amnesty International is demanding that an independentinquiry be urgently undertaken in order to bring thoseresponsible for the human rights violations to justice andthat measures be taken to ensure that such violations are notrepeated.The safety of opposition politicians who feared or hadreasons to fear for their lives during the presidentialelection, such as the UDP leader, Ousainou Darboe, must beguaranteed.~We are concerned that criminal charges are being usedagainst political opponents as a way of justifying theircontinued detention,~ Amnesty International said.Detainees have been held for long periods withoutcharge. In some cases, they have subsequently been chargedwith offences specified in new decrees which are appliedretrospectively. This practice contravenes the principles ofthe rule of law and the Gambia~s obligations underinternational human rights law.Amnesty International also urges the government to endshort-term arrest without charge of journalists. Foreignjournalists have been threatened with deportation.~The government should ensure that all Gambian citizensare able to exercise their right to vote without fear ofarrest, detention and ill-treatment,~ Amnesty Internationalsaid.~Equally, all the candidates for the forthcomingparliamentary election should spell out clearly theircommitments to human rights -- only then may there be achance of respecting human rights in the Gambia in thefuture.~BACKGROUNDPresident Yaya Jammeh seized power in a military coup in July1994. Under sustained domestic and international pressure,the AFPRC was forced to adopt a two-year program fortransition to civilian rule, to be completed by 1996.On 8 August this year, a new constitution was approvedin a referendum. Amnesty International raised seriousconcerns about the new constitution (see The Gambia: A newconstitution - revised draft still threatens human rights, AIIndex: AFR 27/07/96, 7 August 1996).On 26 September the presidential election was heldafter a ban on political parties was lifted. A decree waspassed which disqualified former President Sir Dawda KairabaJawara, the former Vice-President and all former ministers ofthe People~s Progressive Party (PPP) from contesting anypolitical office. The other main political parties in theGambia before the coup, the National Convention Party (NCP),and the Gambia People~s Party (GPP), were also banned fromparticipating in the election. The penalty for contraveningthis decree is life imprisonment or a fine of one milliondalasis (approximately US$100,000 ).A separate decree gave the Minister of the Interior andthe security forces wide powers of arrest and detention, insome instances for 90 days, without any right of legalchallenge by the detainee. Opposition political partysupporters were harassed and intimidated and opposition partyleaders were not given equal access to the state-run media.The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission (PIEC)complained about unequal access to the media but no measureswere taken to rectify the situation. President Jammeh waselected as president.In light of these and other factors, the CommonwealthMinisterial Action Group (CMAG) described the wholepresidential electoral process as flawed. The European Unionalso concluded that the presidential election viewed in anoverall context were not free and fair.ENDS\***********************************************************You may repost this message onto other sources provided themain text is not significantly altered (formatting changesand, for example, removal of the footer relating to theoperation of the mailing list are permitted) and providedthat the header crediting Amnesty International is included************************************************************To unsubscribe from amnesty-L, send a message to < majordomo@io.org > with"unsubscribe amnesty-L" in the message body (no quotes). To subscribe, senda message to < majordomo@io.org > with "subscribe amnesty-L" in the messagebody.For more information on Amnesty International, visit http://www.amnesty.org>. For recent AI press releases, check------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Dec 1996 18:08:50 +0900 (JST)From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: (GA) Merry Christmas to ya'll !!Message-ID: < 199612210904.SAA13260@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,I wish everyone a joyous X-mas and a bountiful 1997. To all those outthere, please pray for tranquility and respect for civility during TheGambia's forthcoming legislative election. Remember, X-mas is a timefor forgiveness and tolerance.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Dec 1996 11:43:10 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Old Family Recipe !!!Message-ID: < 9612211943.AA13298@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textHi Folks,I have a lot of love in my heart this Christmas and thus I havedecided to share with ya'll a family recipe past down to me fromgenerations...just kidding!! I got this recipe from a friend and triedit last night..boy! was it gooood!!!Anyway, here goes...RUM CAKE (you can substitute "kaana" for Rum)1 or 2 quarts of rum1 cup of butter1 teaspoon sugar2 large eggs1 cup dried fruit1 teaspoon baking powderLemon juice1 tablespoon brown sugarChopped nutsBefore you start, sample the rum and check for quality, Good, isn'tit!!!! Now go ahead. Select a large mixing bowl, measuring cup,etc. Check the rum again. It must be just right, to be sure it is ofthe finest quality pour 1 level cup of rum into a glass and drink itas fast as you can -repeat. With an electric mixer beat 1 cup ofbutter into a large fluffy bowl. Add 1 seaspoon of thugar andbeat again. Meanwhile make sure that the rum is of good qualityand try another cup. Open the second quart if necessary. Add 2arge leggs, 2 cups fried druit and beat until high. If druit getsstuck in drewscriver sample the rum again checking for tonsistency.Next sift 3 cups of pepper or salt (it eally doesn't matter).Sample the rum again. Sift pint lemon juice. old in choppedbutter and strained nuts. Add 1 babblespoon of brown ugar orwhatever color you can find. Wix mel. Grease oven and turn cakepan to 350 gredees. Now pour the whole mess into the coven andake. Check the rum again. Now dat u r brunk, bo to ged.Merry Christmas Ho Ho Ho !!!Madiba.--********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia, Vancouver, CANADA. **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 21 Dec 1996 22:48:31 +-100From: Garba Diallo < GDiallo@dk-online.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SV: The President-elect's night allowanceMessage-ID: < 01BBEF93.392249C0@ppp239.c16.dk-online.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BBEF93.392B7180"------ =_NextPart_000_01BBEF93.392B7180Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDear Momodou,Thank you so much for 1996, Merry X-mas and very happy 1997 to you and =your family. I am off to Norway and then to Israel and the Middle East =on 26 Dec. I will be back on Jan. 6.greetings and best wishes to Mariyama and the kids. Greetings from here.Yours=20Garba----------Fra: Camara, Momodou[SMTP: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Sendt: 18. december 1996 15:08Til: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing ListEmne: The President-elect's night allowance>From FOROYAA No. 46/96 5-12 december, 1996PRESIDENT ELECT JAMMEH IS SAID TO RECEIVE D2700 PER NIGHT WHEN HE=20TRAVELSAs the visits of President-elect Jammeh increase, many readers have=20asked FOROYAA wether he receives the same allowance as Mr Jawara used=20to receive, and whether his wife also receives what Mr Jawara's wives=20used to receive.The answer to the question is in the positive. President-elect=20Jammeh still receives 180 pounds per night or D2700 every night he=20spends abroad. His wife receives 90 pounds or D1350 per night. The=20ministers receive 130 pounds or D1950 per night.It is difficult to know wether he takes imprests like mr Jawara.When those who are responsible are asked they simply say that they=20are public servants who work under instructions.=20Readers would recall that under Mr Jawara the arrangement for=20expenses of travels by the President and entourage was done directly=20with the Accountant General s office without any intermediary. We are=20not aware that anything has changed in this regard. it is anticipated=20that once the National Assembly and the new Constitution are put in=20place an era of transparency and accountability in government will=20come into being.We hope the executive is preparing itself for a new culture of=20governance which all Gambians envisage in the second Republic.Readers can also do their accounting when officials travel. For=20example, President-elect ammeh was in Taiwan from the 20th to 25th=20November, 1996 and Libya from the 26th to 30th November, 1996. the=20entire trip took 10 days. he has also gone for the Franco-African=20Summit.Once the sums are calculated one also examines the number of=20officials accompanying the president and compare it with the=20achievements. In this way, one determines whether Gambia has gained=20from the trip or not. this is how matters stand.*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 47************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 0.22 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |