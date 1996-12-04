Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9612B - Digest 45 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10266 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 12:49:49



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: GAMBIA'S LAND AND PEOPLE

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

2) [Fwd: [Fwd: "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTEL]]

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

3) FOOD FOR THOUGHT

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

4) SOLAR ENERGY FOR WHOM?!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

5) Forwarded: Three job openings

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

6) Sources of 2nd hand computers

by Andy Lyons <

7) Re: THE FARAFENNI INCIDENT

by

8) New member

by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

9) BURKINA FASO-HUMAN RIGHTS

by

10) Forwarded posting of Musa Jawara

by "A. Loum" <

11) Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

by Francis Njie <

12) Re: New member

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

13) Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

14) Hello, users of Gambia-L

by J?rn Grotnes <

15) Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

by Bayard Lyons <

16) UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery and Corruption

by

17) Paging in The Gambia?

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

18) Unsubscribe me

by

19) Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

by Francis Njie <

20)

by Ndey Drammeh <

21) Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care



abroad

by Ndey Drammeh <

22) How to tell an African from an African !!!

by

23) Re: Hello, users of Gambia-L

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

24) Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care abroad

by

25) Re: Unsubscribe me

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

26) New member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

27) Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

28) SV: Hello, users of Gambia-L

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

29) Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambia

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

30) Re: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambia

by

31) Forwarded message of Sarian Loum

by "A. Loum" <

32) RWANDA-UN: Documents Show Boutros-Ghali Knew of 1994 Massacre (fwd)

by

33) Gene Mutations May Once Have Warded Off Diseases

by

34) Very Smart Fruit Flies Yield Clues to the Molecular Basis of Memory

by

35) Perplexing questions ?????

by

36) Re: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambia

by

37) Michael Jordan's fortunes :- Breakdown !!!

by

38) Re: Hello, users of Gambia-L

by

39) Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption

by

40) Gambia-l Informal Meeting

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

41) Re: US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIA

by

42) 96L03045.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

43) Re: US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIA

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

44) The perfect holiday gift. NOT!!!!!!

by

45) THE PERFECT GIFT(FLOP)!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

46) Re: Gambia-l Informal Meeting

by Isatou B Kaira <

47) PEACE ...

by Andrea Klumpp <

48) Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption

by Francis Njie <

49) Hey good looking

by "SAL BARRY" <

50)

by Gabriel Ndow <

51)

by Gabriel Ndow <

52) Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care



abroad -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

53) Hey good looking -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

54) Re: Hey good looking -Reply

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

55) 96L06008.html

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

56) forwarding new member intro

by ABDOU <

57) Re: Hey good looking -Reply -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

58) Re: Hey good looking -Reply

by "SAL BARRY" <

59) Welcoming a new member!!

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

60) US makes exchange of info a crime

by

61) AFRICA-CHINA: Taiwan Still Wins Friends Through DollarDiplomacy

by

62) Re: 96L06008.html

by Haddijatou Kah <

63) They're Too Good; That's Not Fair !!

by

64) Re: New Members

by harr njai <

65) Four Africans Join Race For Top U.N. Job

by

66) house-keeping

by ABDOU <

67) What She really means !!!!

by

68) Women's Hazardous Materials Sheet

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 16:06:33 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: GAMBIA'S LAND AND PEOPLE

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH forwarded:-

>=20

> EXCERTPS FROM GAMBIA'S WEB PAGE HISTORY SECTION(Regards Basss!!)

>=20

> -- 3. LAND AND PEOPLE

>=20

> Named after The River Gambia which flows

> through its length from East to West for three hundred

> miles, The Gambia .a relatively small country in West

> Africa. Its population of roughly one and half million lives

> within a narrow belt extending from either side of The

> River Gambia.

> The principal ethnic groups are the Wollofs and

> the Mandinkas the former living mainly in the capital city

> of Banjul, while the latter constitute the single largest

> tribal unit of The Gambia. These ethnic groups are reminiscent of the

> former Empire of the Wollofs in the Senegambian Region and the famous

> Mandingo Empire of Mali and Songhai.In addition there are the

> light-skinned and straight-haired Fulas and the trading Sarahuleys.

> Another group, the Akus or Creoles, are an important segment of the

> local elite; there are

> some Mauritanians, Morrocans and Lebanese, mostly traders and

> shopkeepers. The

> Gambians are usually tall, dark and sturdy people with fine features an=

d

> an easy going

> charm. Each ethnic group speaks its own language, but English is

> commonly spoken as well

> as being the official language of the country. There not only is harmon=

y

> between the different

> groups, but a fusion is taking place by cultural interaction and

> intermarriage, to an extent that

> the Gambia can be called a melting pot of West African ethnic groups

> where a modern

> composite African is being evolved.

> The population is predominantly Muslim with more than 90% followin=

g

> Islam. The remaining 10% are mostly Christians of different

> denominations including Anglicans,

> Methodists, and Roman Catholics. Most of the people are strict in their

> Religious practices

> and the devout Muslims can be seen praying not only in Mosques but also

> in other public

> places at all prayer times of the day. There is, however, no fanaticism

> and amity prevails

> between religious and ethnic groups.

>=20

> Top of Page

>=20

> 4. The River

>=20

> A major attraction for the visitor to The Gambia, this great West

> African River rises in

> the Futa Jallon highlands nearly a thousand river miles away in the

> Republic of Guinea. It

> crosses Eastern Senegal before entering Gambian territory some 300 mile=

s

> (480 Kilometers)

> inland. In The Gambia, The River is the dominating features and provide=

s

> both a useful

> means of transportation and irrigation as well as a rich ground for

> fishing, boating and sailing.

> The River Gambia is several miles wide at its mouth near Cape St.

> Mary and has a

> bar with a depth of 27 feet (8. 1 Meters) . It narrows to three miles

> (4.8 Kilometers) at

> Banjul where the ferry to Barra operates. Ocean-going vessels up to

> about 3,000 gross

> registered (241 Kilometers) to Kuntaur. The River is also navigable to

> steamers for 140

> miles (225 Kilometers) farther upstream.

> For the first 80 Miles (129 kilometers) inland from Banjul, The

> River Gambia is

> fringed with mangrove-covered banks, which give way to red ironstone

> cliffs crowned with a

> tangle of green vegetation. Farther up River, the ironstone cliffs give

> way to banks of waving

> grass and parklands. The whole River and the numerous creeks (locally

> known as 'Bolons')

> which join it, are fascinating to the bird lover and the student of

> nature: Hippopotami,

> Crocodiles and Dog-faced baboons are often seen.

> In the past, The River's

> fame lay in the fact that, for

> sailing vessels, it

> was navigable at least as far a=

s

> the

> country's eastern boundary; It

> is one of

> the finest waterways in West

> Africa.

> More recently, it has become th=

e

> target

> for government development plan=

s

> including an extension to the

> Port of

> Banjul. Fisheries development, Hydrological Surveys, a rice development

> project and even a

> feasibility survey for a bridge-barrage building program at the

> Trans-Gambia Ferry crossing

> near Farafenni. The Bridge-Barrage Project is to be a joint venture by

> the Senegalese and

> Gambian Governments.

> In addition to Ferries, ships and cutters loaded with groundnuts,

> the country's main

> export crop, can be seen plying up and down the River, and dugout canoe=

s

> used by

> fishermen are also a common sight, Their existence-,. however, does not

> diminish the serene,

> tranquil beauty of the Great River flowing majestically westward into

> the Atlantic Ocean.

> Like their forerunners, the men-of-war and the slave ships which fought

> battles and went

> this way in years, these river craft only add to the Gambia's colourful

> beauty.

>=20

> Top of Page

>=20

> 5 CLIMATE

>=20

> The Gambia is generally recognized as having perhaps the most

> agreeable climate in

> West Africa. The weather is subtropical with distinct dry (7 Months) an=

d

> Rainy seasons.

> There is a dry wind called the Harmattan which blows during the dr=

y

> season. The

> Harmattan Sahara winds give the Gambia a uniquely pleasant winter,

> completely rainless and

> blessed with daily sunshine. From November to May, the temperature

> varies between 70oF

> (21oC) and 80oF (27oC) and the relative humidity stays between 30% and

> 60%. Summer

> temperatures range between 80oF (27oC) and 90oF (32oC) and the relative

> humidity is

> high. The rains begin in June and continue to October, conceding with

> the warmer weather.

> Inland, the cool season is shorter, and by the day high temperatures ar=

e

> encountered

> between March and June. Generally, there is considerable cooling off in

> the evening. Rainfall

> in most parts of the country does not exceed 40 inches (1,016

> Millimeters) and sunny

> periods occur on most days even in the rainy season.

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 16:15:27 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: [Fwd: [Fwd: "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTEL]]

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------93D31DD5BEC"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--------------93D31DD5BEC

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

X-MIME-Autoconverted: from 8bit to quoted-printable by mx4.u.washington.edu id FAA08124



> Zambia-Sexism

>=20

> Zambian Women Protest Against "Sexist" Hotel

>=20

> >From Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent

>=20

> LUSAKA, Zambia - Women delegates attending a sub-regional meeting here

> on

> Saturday joined hundreds of their colleagues protesting against sexist

> practices at the

> "Holiday Inn Garden Court", one of Zambia's leading hotels.

>=20

> The demonstrators accused the inn of discriminating women who went to

> the hotel when

> unaccompanied by men.

>=20

> The militant women stopped some of vehicles and advised passengers to

> stay away from the

> hotel, arguing that it had breached the Zambian constitution, which

> recognises the 1979

> United Nations convention on the elimination of all forms of

> discrimination against women.

>=20

> The Zambian women were supported in their demonstration by their

> colleagues from

> Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and

> Zimbabwe, who are

> currently attending the African Women's Development and Communication

> Network

> (Femnet) conference.

>=20

> Saturday's demonstration was inspired by an incident which occured earl=

y

> this month when

> the winner of the 1994 Miss Zambia beauty contest, Elizabeth Mwanza, wh=

o

> was prevented

> from entering the hotel because she was not in company of a man.

>=20

> Under the guise of preventing prostitution, the inn's management has pu=

t

> up a policy that

> prevents women from patronising their hotel if not accompanied by men.

>=20

> But Mwanza told PANA that she intends to institute legal actions agains=

t

> the hotel because it

> has been denying women their rights of freedom and movement.

>=20

> "The fact is you will still find prostitutes in the hotel and the hotel

> knows how those prostitutes

> find their way in the rooms. Why should it only be women to be refused

> to enter the hotel

> and not men as well. what criteria does the hotel use to distinguish wh=

o

> is a prostitute and

> who is not?," Mwanza questioned.

>=20

> Stlankie Chipeya, South Africa's women's national coalition project

> manager who is

> attending the Femnet conference, expressed her "disgust" at the hotel

> for promoting gender

> apartheid.

>=20

> " I was really shocked to note that Holiday Inn Hotel here in Zambia

> refuses women who are

> unaccompanied to enter the hotel. Why should apartheid be practised

> against women? We

> have Holiday Inns in South Africa which don't deny entrance to women.

> How do they know

> this is a prostitute, is it written on their heads, ?" wondered Chipeya.

>=20

> Some of the demonstrators at the hotel carried placards, including some

> which read :

> "Holiday Inn Garden of Adam," "Expose Holiday Inn sexism Horrors,"

> "Holiday Inn

> Breaches Constitution" and "Keep Out Sexist Hotels."

>=20

> In 1992, a Zambian woman activist, Sara Longwe, filed and won her case

> in the Lusaka high

> court against Hotel Intercontinental, which had barred her from enterin=

g

> a hotel room in the

> company of her white husband.

>=20

> --

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

Poetry

Reading



Excerpt from "Song of

Ocol"=20

by Okot p'Bitek=20

(Heinemann African

Writers Series)=20





You woman from

Kikuyuland=20

Let that burden slide,=20

Fall from your back=20

You are no mere=20

Donkey cart;=20

Cut that mukwa cord=20

Cutting a valley in your

head,=20

Burn the kyondo sacks=20

That bow you down=20

To see only my dusty

boots,=20





Lift up your head=20

Walk erect=20

My love,=20

Let me see=20

Your beautiful eyes,=20

Let me caress=20

Your sultry neck,=20

Let me kiss your

dimples ...=20





Shut up you=20

Bush poet from Kiambu=20

And you from Nyeri,=20

Cease insulting my wife=20

With your stupid song=20

My girl is not=20

A camel

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03



--------------93D31DD5BEC

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Disposition: inline



Return-Path: <

Received: from qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)

id QAA02173; Sun, 1 Dec 1996 16:07:00 -0300

Message-ID: <

Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 09:54:26 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Reply-To:

Organization: ISLAMIC INSTITUTE FOR TECH. TRAINING

X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0 (Win95; I)

MIME-Version: 1.0

To:

Subject: [Fwd: "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTEL]

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

X-MIME-Autoconverted: from 8bit to quoted-printable by mx4.u.washington.edu id FAA08124



BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:

>=20

> Zambia-Sexism

>=20

> Zambian Women Protest Against "Sexist" Hotel

>=20

> >From Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent

>=20

> LUSAKA, Zambia - Women delegates attending a sub-regional meeting here

> on

> Saturday joined hundreds of their colleagues protesting against sexist

> practices at the

> "Holiday Inn Garden Court", one of Zambia's leading hotels.

>=20

> The demonstrators accused the inn of discriminating women who went to

> the hotel when

> unaccompanied by men.

>=20

> The militant women stopped some of vehicles and advised passengers to

> stay away from the

> hotel, arguing that it had breached the Zambian constitution, which

> recognises the 1979

> United Nations convention on the elimination of all forms of

> discrimination against women.

>=20

> The Zambian women were supported in their demonstration by their

> colleagues from

> Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and

> Zimbabwe, who are

> currently attending the African Women's Development and Communication

> Network

> (Femnet) conference.

>=20

> Saturday's demonstration was inspired by an incident which occured earl=

y

> this month when

> the winner of the 1994 Miss Zambia beauty contest, Elizabeth Mwanza, wh=

o

> was prevented

> from entering the hotel because she was not in company of a man.

>=20

> Under the guise of preventing prostitution, the inn's management has pu=

t

> up a policy that

> prevents women from patronising their hotel if not accompanied by men.

>=20

> But Mwanza told PANA that she intends to institute legal actions agains=

t

> the hotel because it

> has been denying women their rights of freedom and movement.

>=20

> "The fact is you will still find prostitutes in the hotel and the hotel

> knows how those prostitutes

> find their way in the rooms. Why should it only be women to be refused

> to enter the hotel

> and not men as well. what criteria does the hotel use to distinguish wh=

o

> is a prostitute and

> who is not?," Mwanza questioned.

>=20

> Stlankie Chipeya, South Africa's women's national coalition project

> manager who is

> attending the Femnet conference, expressed her "disgust" at the hotel

> for promoting gender

> apartheid.

>=20

> " I was really shocked to note that Holiday Inn Hotel here in Zambia

> refuses women who are

> unaccompanied to enter the hotel. Why should apartheid be practised

> against women? We

> have Holiday Inns in South Africa which don't deny entrance to women.

> How do they know

> this is a prostitute, is it written on their heads, ?" wondered Chipeya.

>=20

> Some of the demonstrators at the hotel carried placards, including some

> which read :

> "Holiday Inn Garden of Adam," "Expose Holiday Inn sexism Horrors,"

> "Holiday Inn

> Breaches Constitution" and "Keep Out Sexist Hotels."

>=20

> In 1992, a Zambian woman activist, Sara Longwe, filed and won her case

> in the Lusaka high

> court against Hotel Intercontinental, which had barred her from enterin=

g

> a hotel room in the

> company of her white husband.

>=20

> --

> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03

Poetry

Reading



Excerpt from "Song of

Ocol"=20

by Okot p'Bitek=20

(Heinemann African

Writers Series)=20





You woman from

Kikuyuland=20

Let that burden slide,=20

Fall from your back=20

You are no mere=20

Donkey cart;=20

Cut that mukwa cord=20

Cutting a valley in your

head,=20

Burn the kyondo sacks=20

That bow you down=20

To see only my dusty

boots,=20





Lift up your head=20

Walk erect=20

My love,=20

Let me see=20

Your beautiful eyes,=20

Let me caress=20

Your sultry neck,=20

Let me kiss your

dimples ...=20





Shut up you=20

Bush poet from Kiambu=20

And you from Nyeri,=20

Cease insulting my wife=20

With your stupid song=20

My girl is not=20

A camel;=20

=20



The Women's Forum has undergone

reconstruction.

Regular users should change their

bookmarks.=20



Please click below to enter the women's

forum.





=20







--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03









--------------93D31DD5BEC--







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 20:49:47 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



-- FOOD FOR THOUGHT



>From 13-17 November 1996 the World Food Summit of the UN's Food and Agri=

culture

Organization will take place in Rome. Its objective is to achieve

"universal

food security" by the year 2010 and to eradicate hunger and

malnutrition. Given

the fact that some 800 million people suffer from hunger, this is a

laudable

goal.



To achieve this goal, however, the new policy promoted by the World

Trade

Organization (WTO) and followed by the FAO is the complete

commercialization

and industrialization of all agricultural and food production, the

genetic

manipulation of food and the further liberalization and globalization of

food

trade. The future of food security will not be in the hands of local

farmers

and women, but will be entrusted to huge multinational agribusiness

concerns

operating world-wide. The results will be large scale displacement of

farmers

from food production and ensuing unemployment, and the end of national

food

self-sufficiency.



To ensure Food Security globally to a handful of large companies which

can

manipulate prices and profits is de facto to make them guardians of

people's

most basic food needs. The neoliberal global food policy will affect

poor

pesants, particularly rural women. Here again women as food providers at

the

household level will be the main victims of this policy.



In June 1996 an FAO Conference on Plant Genetic Resources took place in

Leipzig, Germany. An independent NGO meeting proceeded it, entitled: "In

Safe

Hands: Communities, Safeguard Biodiversity and Food Security." At this

conference several women from South and North observed that the whole

discussion of "Food Security" did not take into account the fact that it

is

women world-wide who provide food, both as producers and as consumers,

to their

families.



We decided to formulate a statement rejecting the trend to remove the

food

security from the hands of communities, farmers and women, and to

criticise the

neoliberal policy of global food trade and the genetic manipulation of

food for

the sake of profit. This statement, was distributed in Leipzig. Now we

want to

share it world-wide through women's and other networks, and collect

signatures

to present at FAO/World Food Security meeting, in Rome in November. We

invite

you to join this campaign, by discussing the issue and distributing this

statement and collecting signatures.



Please keep us informed of your participation in this effort at one of

the

addresses below. Send signatures there, and we will let you know about

future

activities. We look forward to your active co-operation. Yours

sincerely: Maria

Miews ITPS e.v Am Zwinger 16 33602 Bielefeld Germany



Vandana Shiva, Third World Network India

A 60 Hauz Khas New Delhi 110016, India

Tel/Fax: +49 521 67692

Fax: +91 11 68 56795









LEIPZIG APPEAL FOR WOMEN'S FOOD SECURITY



For thousands of years women have produced their own food and guaranteed

food

security for their children and communities. Even today 80% of the work

in

local food production in Africa is done by women. In Asia it is 50-60%

and in

Latin America 30-40%. Everywhere in the world women are responsible for

food

security at the household level. In patriarchal society, however, this

work has

been devalued.



All societies have survived historically because they provided food

security

for their people. This policy, however has been subverted by

globalisation,

trade liberalisation, industrialisation and commercialisation and

agricultural

products under the auspices of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and

the World

Bank/IMF.



In November 1996 the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation will hold a

World

food Summit in Rome. Its goal is to achieve "universal food security" by

the

year 2010, eradicating hunger and malnutrition. However, the technical

preparatory papers show that this objective is to be met through a

continuation

and extension of industrialusation and the world-wide trade of food.

Food will

be produced where labour is cheapest and environmental protections

weakest.

Poor communities will be forced to produce luxury products for export to

reach

countries and classes. These trends are alredy in effect, with

devastating

results: large-scale disappearance of small farmers; the end of food

self-

sufficiency; reliance on monoculture; genetic manipulation of food; loss

of

biodiversity and sustainability. The impoverished rural people who are

displaced through this world agriculture policy end up as marginal

members of

society in over-crowded mega-cities without work, hope-or food. Although

it is

known that this policy is the cause of poverty and malnutrition, it is

still

proposed as a remedy for these very ill. The most vulnerable groups

affected by

these policies are poor rural women and children.



This policy also threatens food security and safety in the North, where

the

family farm has been rapidly replaced by chemical-intensive

agrobusiness.

Consumers have become hostages to a handful of transnational food

processing,

and trading corporations. At the consumption end of the globalised food

chain,

women as housewives can no longer guarantee that they can give their

families

wholesome and healthy food.



In Peru, Chile and other countries of the South, women are fighting

against

this monopolic policy, building their own communal food and healthy

systems.

Women in indigenous societies fight against land alienation; women in

export-

oriented agriculture oppose hazardous chemicals. They are supported by

women in

the North who call for boycotts of these export products: flowers,

vegetables,

shrimps.



Many groups in the North and South reject genetic manipulation of food.

We are

told that this bio-technology is necessary to feed a growing world

population.



However, 60% of cereals are fed to animals in industrial farming

systems. And

more and more land in the South is not used for nourishing local people,

but

for the production of luxury items for export.



The comercial interests connected to this technology are particularly

apparent

in the promotion of patenting of life forms - plants, animals and humans

-

under the protection of Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights

(TRIPs). In

the South, the patenting of life forms is opposed because it is in many

cases

based on simple piracy theft of indigenous biodiversity and local

knowledge. In

the North, many people oppose patents on life forms for ethical reasons.



On the consumer side, a majority of European oppose genetically

manipulated

foods. Yet the European Union promotes such "novel food", even refusing

to

label it, thus denying consumers their human and civil right to

determine what

they eat. Consumption in this so-called "free market" becomes a matter

of

coercion.



World-wide, women are resisting the policies which destroy the basis of

their

livelihood and food sovereignty. And they also create alternatives to

guarantee

food security for their communities based on different principles and

methods

than those governing the dominant, profit-oriented global economy.



They are:



* localisation and regionalisation instead of globalisation;

* non-violence instead of aggressive domination;

* equality and reciprocity instead of competition;

* respect for the integrity of nature and her species;

* understanding humans as part of nature instead of as masters over

nature;

* protection of biodiversity in production and consumption.



Food security for all is not possible within a global market system

based on

the dogmas of free trade: permanent growth, comparative advantages,

competition

and profit maximization.



On the other hand, Food Security can be achieved if people within their

local

and regional economies feel responsible, both as producers and

consumers, for

the sustainability of land and other resources, for the social and

ecological

conditions of food production, distribution and consumption, for the

preservation of cultural and biological diversity where self-sufficiency

is the

main ecological goal.



Our Food security is too vital an issue to be left in the hands of a few

transnational corporations with their profit motives, or up to national

governments that increasingly lose control over food security decisions,

or to

a few - mostly male - national delegates at UN conferences who take

decisions

affecting all our lives.



IF YOU WANT TO JOIN US IN THIS APPEAL, PLEASE SEND YOUR SIGNITURES AND

ADDRESSES TO EITHER MARIA MIES OR VANDANA SHIVA. CONTACT AS ABOVE.





EVENTS



October 6-11, 1996 Mangochi, Malawi



'Community Voices' and Annual Congress of The Media Institute of

Southern

Africa, MISA. Contact John Baker, MISA Private Bag 13386, Windhoek,

Namibia.

Tel: 264-61-232975 Fax: 264-61-248016 Email:





October 13-18, 1996, Machakos, Kenya



Community Writers' Workshop. Organised by Arid Lands Information

Network,

Forest Action Network and EcoNews Africa. Contact: Community Media

Program

Coordinator, EcoNews Africa. P.O Box 76406, Nairobi. Tel&Fax:

254-2-604682 Tel:

254-2-605127 Email:



October 16-17, 1996 Munich Germany



IIC/FES Pre-Conference Seminar on Communications for development. Some

successful applications of information and technology in developing

countries.

Contact: Mercy Wambui, Co-Organiser, EcoNews Africa P.O Box 76406,

Nairobi.

Tel&Fax: 254-2-604682 Tel: 254-2-605127 Email:



October 14-16, 1996, Lagos, Nigeria



NGOs and the implementation of Habitat II- An African Regional Workshop

=2E

Contact:

Prof.A.G Onibokun, CASSAD, Ibadan, Nigeria Fax: 234-2-810453

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 20:37:28 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: SOLAR ENERGY FOR WHOM?!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



-- Subject:=20

SOLAR ENERGY for WHOM?!

Date:=20

Fri, 01 Dec 1995 20:25:48 +0300

From:=20

BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Organization:=20

ISLAMIC INSTITUTE FOR TECH. TRAINING

To:=20

GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU





SOLAR ENERGY FOR WHOM?



By Lewis Machipisa



Had the world leaders who will attend the Sep. 16-17 World Solar Summit

come

here a bit earlier, they may have been able to see the Mujuru family

switch

back to electricity after six years of frustration with solar

technology. They

stopped using their solar system at the start of this month.



''Solar energy is not as effective as we could not use it for other

things

such as cooking and pumping water,'' says Emmanuel Mujuru, whose father

owns a

farm in this small mining town about 200 km south-west of Harare.



''You would have to have an installation for each of these things and

that

costs a lot of money,'' he adds. ''We could only use it for lighting and

nothing else. But we need more than just light. How many people can

afford to

install a solar system for a water pump, a solar system for a cooker and

one

for a geyser?''



Africa has plenty of sunshine, but solar power remains only of

limited use

as an alternative energy source. ''The high unit costs of solar systems

have

prevented a wider use of all these systems by potential users,'' notes

an

assessment of solar and wind energy utilisation in Africa by the Dakar

office

of Enda-Third World, a international developmental non- governmental

organisation (NGO). The cost of generators and accessories for

photovoltaic

systems is about three times that of fossil fuel systems, according to

ENDA-TW.



The Mujurus paid the equivalent of 2,500 U.S. dollars all told for

their

solar system. Prices have gone down since then but they are still high,

according to figures quoted to IPS by Ecological Designs, a firm that

supplies

and installs solar equipment here. A system that gives enough energy for

one

bulb and a radio costs 800 U.S. dollars, including the installation

costs. One

able to powerall lights in a four-bedroomed house plus a radio costs

around 1,

100 dollars.



Few here can afford that. Only about 7,000 homes in Zimbabwe use

solar

power, according Gengez Gangat, director of Ecological Designs. ''Sales

tax on

imported solar panels and solar batteries is very high and this has been

the

major obstacle stifling growth in that industry,'' Gangat told IPS.



No one from the Mujuru family will be attending the summit to share

their

experiences with the delegations representing 76 families and 22 Non

Governmental Organisations who will discuss how to expand the use of

solar

power and other renewable sources of energy.



Had he been able to go, Emmanuel Mujuru would also have told the

delegates of

another problem his family has had.



''Also our experience with solar energy was the lack of back-up

service,'' he

told IPS. ''Spares are not readily available in Mvuma and each time

something

breaks down, you have to go to Harare or Masvingo for spares. Again

that needs

money. Once the company sold us the panels, that was the last time we

saw

them.''



Still, there has been some increase worldwide in the use of solar and

other

alternative sources ofenergy. According to the UN Educational,

Scientific and

Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), about 18 percent of the world's primary

energy

now comes from renewable sources.



One reason why developing countries should take a hard look at

alternative

energy sources is that, by the year 2020, they are expected to consume

more=20

than half the world's energy but many of them do not have adequate

energy

resources.



While the idea of using solar energy to cook, for example, is spreading

in the

north, people in many developing nations are still using firewood, which

fuels

deforestation.



In Zimbabwe, more than seven million people depend on fuelwood,

consuming well

over five million tonnes annually. Moreover, throughout Africa, women

spend

long hours and a great deal of energy searching for wood that is

becoming

increasingly scarce.



Over the years, African officials have shown little regard for solar

power.

Despite a ''glut of results and prototype shapes in annual reports,

actual

applications on the ground remain very modest,'' says Enda-TW.



According to Gangat, ''there has been a lack of commitment by

government at a

high level''.



''The (Zimbabwe) government should have made sure that national

utility

companies such as ZESA (Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority) create a

large-

scale solar power generating station to bring power to the people,'' he

says.

''Some of the people are in very remote areas. It will take them more

than 20

years before they can have electricity from ZESA.''



Only about five percent of people in the rural areas, where three

out of

every four Zimbabweans live, have access to electricity. Percentages

vary

elsewhere in the world. So does the feasibility of bringing electrical

power to

everyone. Solar power could be the answer in many cases, according to

Gibson

Mandishona, national project manager for the World Bank's Global

Environment

Facility (GEF) in Zimbabwe.



''Many developing countries experience long hours of sunshine so tapping

solar

energy would help them immensely,'' he explains. For starters, though,

some

governments, including Zimbabwe's could make it cheaper for people to

switch to

solar energy.



''What I want to come out of the summit are concrete measures by

government

that it is going to reduce sales tax, duties and surtax on solar

equipment,''

says Gangat.



Source:- IPS Features





--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Dec 1996 14:33:48 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded: Three job openings

Message-ID: <





----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-l

X-Sender:

Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 13:56:36 -0500

To:

From: "James B. Moore" <

Subject: Forwarded: Three job openings

Mime-Version: 1.0



Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 13:10:00 -0500

To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu, ffrstaff-l@mtu.edu

From: Blair Orr <

Subject: Three job openings



Three Job Announcements from a list:



1. Socio-economist or Anthropologist, Nepal Himalayas

2. GIS/Wetlands specialist, Adirondack Mountains, USA

3. Public participation in environmental decisionmaking, Szentendre, Hungary

********************************************



1. We're trying to find a good, experienced soul to fill an

in-country slot on this Nepal project. The Kali Gandaki "A" hydro project has

now been approved so they start construction in the next few months. We need

to fill a slot for an experienced Socio-Economist and/or Anthropologist, with

international development project experience, preferably in the Asia region.



Here is the job description:



Socio-Economic Advisor & Trainer-- GANDA requires an experienced

Socio-Economist/Anthropologist for a long-term (1 year plus) field assignment

in Asia. Responsibilities include management and training of local staff,

design and oversight of technical field studies, including studies aimed at

providing compensation and rehabilitation packages to residents affected by

an upcoming infrastructure development project. The successful applicant will

reside at the project site and will also have responsibility for ensuring

that social conditions-related mitigation and monitoring requirements are

successfully carried out during the initial construction stages. Applicants

must have a Masters or Ph.D. in a relevant discipline.



Qualified candidates please send a resume by FAX to 1-415-789-9245, attn.:

John

Garcia, Principal. Or, you can contact him directly at 1-415-789-9242

(in California, USA). All inquiries must be received by November 23, 1996.

************************************************************************

2.

Wetlands and Whole Watershed Project Coordinator



The New York State Adirondack Park Agency seeks a statement of interest and

qualifications for a position as a wetlands/GIS scientist funded for a 3 year

period.

The individual must have experience assessing the vegetational, hydrologic

and ecologic character of wetlands in a watershed context; be a demonstrably

competent GIS operator with at least 1 year cumulative analytic and

statistical GIS experience; be adept at building and manipulating GIS

databases; have administrative experience in tracking product delivery

schedules, writing status reports, have skills in personnel interactions and

independent problem solving; and have airphoto and other remote sensing

interpretation experience.



Although the individual should hold a Ph.D. those with a MS degree and having

greater than the basic qualifications are encouraged to apply. As soon as

possible please send a statement of qualifications to Raymond P. Curran or

Daniel M. Spada, Adirondack Park Agency, Box 99, Ray Brook, New York

12977 USA (Phone 1-518-891-4050; FAX 1-518-891-3938; or

E-MAIL





3.

The Regional Environmental Center for Central and Eastern Europe (REC), an

international organization headquartered in Szentendre, is looking for a

Project Officer for its Public Participation Program team. The Project Officer

will be responsible for overseeing the program's training activities in

several

CEE countries, as well as other policy research and monitoring activities to

ensure integration of public participation practices in environmental

decisionmaking processes. Qualifications include: university degree in

relevant

environmental or international field; minimum 3-5 years' experience in public

advocacy or public participation-related issues; familiarity with key

environmental problems in the CEE region; fluency in English; demonstrated

project management skills; facilitation and training experience.



Submit letter of inquiry and CV by December 2 to: Mr. Mozes Kiss, REC, Ady

Endre 9-11, Szentendre 2000, HUNGARY; Fax: +36-26-311-294; email:

mozes@fs2.bp.rec.hu.



A longer, more detailed version of this announcement will be posted later

today

on our Web site:



http://www.rec.org/



/\_/ "Cyberspace is where..|@ @|..the WILD things are!"

/~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~QQQ~~(_)~~QQQ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~| Rossen Roussev |

| Information Systems Officer, Webmaster Tel: (36-26) 311-199 |

| Regional Environmental Center Fax: (36-26) 311-294 |

| for Central and Eastern Europe e-mail: |

| Ady Endre ut 9-11

| 2000 Szentendre, Hungary

\-------------------------------------------------------------------/









-------------------------------------------------------------

James B. Moore

Systems Administrator

School of Forestry and Wood Products

Michigan Technological University

Houghton, Michigan 49931

Internet:

-------------------------------------------------------------







----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 01 Dec 1996 14:55:16 -0500

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Subject: Sources of 2nd hand computers

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Earlier someone wrote:



>We should note that the rate at which computers become outdated in the US is

>rapid enough that there are probably thousands of computers that are

>effectively junk at present. 386's would easily satisfy a Gambian school's

>needs as far as the Internet and basic computer proficiency courses.

>

>We could go "computer begging" in the US if we had some legitimate Gambian

>organization as an umbrella. Perhaps GaSTech could provide this legitimacy

>once we are properly set up. I would be inclined to think that large

>corporations would regard such donations as good PR.



Below are three articles on the subject of used computers, including

organizations that collect them for redistribution:



=============================

New lives for old computers.

Wilkins, Francis

COPYRIGHT Environmental Action Inc. 1995



Of the 10 million computers discarded annually in the United States, about

nine million end up in landfills. Only 1 million are currently refurbished,

donated to others or have their components recycled. However, the computer

reuse and recycling industry is "growing exponentially," according to

Michael Wiggins of Computer Reclamation, Inc., a Maryland-based non-profit

that repairs and then directs used equipment to other non-profit organizations.



In 1991, $3 billion worth of equipment changed hands through more than 3,000

used computer outlets in the United States. In addition, more than 200

computer exchanges maintain databases that match up potential buyers and

sellers of used equipment. According to Nikki and David Goldbeck's Choose to

Reuse (Ceres Press: Woodstock, NY, 1995, 456 pages, $15.95), some major

computer companies such as IBM and Hewlett-Packard are marketing their own

refurbished or discontinued equipment from factory outlets. Computer repair,

however, is one of the fastest growing businesses in the United States.

Meanwhile, European Union countries are considering "take back" laws that

would require manufacturers to recycle used equipment.



The fast pace of technological development in the computer industry quickly

puts equipment out of date - 40 percent of new computer purchases are to

replace old models. For those who need cutting edge technology, the rapid

improvement of hardware has made the computer an almost semi-disposable

commodity. However, it has also spawned an expanding buyers' market, filled

with used - but, for many people, still very useful - equipment.



As outdated machines command lower and lower resale prices, donations, which

to non-profits are tax-deductible, are becoming more popular. Several

non-profits, such as Computer Reclamation, Inc., direct donated equipment to

people in need: low-income groups, schools and groups abroad. Another group,

the East West Education Development Foundation in Boston, not only strives

to keep usable equipment out of the landfills, it also aims to nurture

emerging democracies in Eastern Europe and around the world by giving their

citizens tools with which to communicate.



Monica Graves, procurement manager with East West, receives about 30 calls a

day from people offering to donate computer equipment. She feels that there

is growing awareness of the available opportunities to recycle equipment.

"People are starting to think about recycling as they outgrow their

computer, rather than years down the line," when they have far less value,

Graves says.



Many computer supplies and peripheral equipment can also be easily reused or

recycled. Floppy disks, for example, can be "written over" to store data

over 30,000 times; reuse is generally a question of erasing the data

currently on the disk. Updated software renders an estimated 10 million

programs obsolete each year, with up to 30 million disks being destroyed to

protect the copyright. Covenant Recycling Services, a California company,

remarkets 50,000 to 100,000 disks per month. While most of them come from

software publishers and other mass users, any business can collect its used

disks for resale. Another company, GreenD-isk, claims that every 100,000

packages of its recycled disks sold saves almost 50,000 cubic feet of

landfill space.



Laser toner printer cartridges can also be reused. Thirty million were

thrown away in 1993, but if remanufactured they could save North American

businesses an estimated $1.5 billion, as well as saving on raw materials and

landfill space. Companies that sell remanufactured cartridges, which cost

about half the price of new ones, generally give credit for spent cartridges

too. Ink-jet cartridges can be refilled up to 10 times if they are cleaned

at the same time.



========================================

Old equipment going unused? Pass it on!

(Consumer Watch)

(where to donate used computers)

(Brief Article)

COPYRIGHT PC World Communications Inc. 1993



XTs and ATs aren't stupid, they just need to find the right home, says the

East-West Foundation's Alex Randall. Any one of the following groups, and

countless more, are ready, willing, and able to adopt your orphaned

hardware and software.



CompuMentor 415/512-7784. Sells donated software to nonprofit groups for a

minimal price.



Computer Recycling Center 408/734-5030. Distributes donated equipment to

California schools and provides ongoing support for hardware and software.

Also trains individuals in computer maintenance.



Computers and You 415/922-7593. A computer education and training center for

disadvantaged children and adults.



Detwiler Foundation Inc. Computer for Schools Program 619/456-9045. Solicits

corporate donations of PC hardware, which it places in California schools.



East-West Education Development Foundation 617/542-1234. Refurbishes

equipment and donates it to needy groups in the United States and throughout

the world. Accepts donations of single computers or bulk donations from

organizations and businesses.



National Cristina Foundation 800/274-7846. Brokers donated equipment to 500

partner organizations for use in PC training and rehabilitation programs for

disabled and disadvantaged children.



Non-Profit Computing Inc. 212/759-2368. Arranges for donation of computers

and other telecommunications equipment and software to nonprofit groups.



=================================

Turning have-nots into haves.

(organizations that recycle old computers)

(Real Problems, Real Solutions)

Fryer, Bronwyn

COPYRIGHT PC World Communications Inc. 1995



For those who use PCs every day, it's hard to remember how we ever got by

without them. Right now more than a third of the homes in the United States

have a computer, and that number is growing daily. But many people still

can't afford one. In fact, that old 386 or 286 (or even an ancient 8088)

gathering dust in your garage could be a real boon to a child, an invalid,

or anyone else who doesn't have access to a computer.



Ever thought about setting up a computer-recycling program? Before you say

you don't have time, consider the efforts of Andrew Adkins and Joel Bridges.

This month these computer consultants from Gainesville, Florida, describe

how they devoted just a few hours a week to helping redistribute the PC

wealth in their area. -- Ed.



Organizing the Organizers



These days it's hard to find a professional who doesn't complain about lack

of time. Take us, for example. We each work about 60 hours a week running

our consulting businesses. Between managing projects for about 150 clients

each, serving on the boards of various organizations, and looking after our

families, neither of us has much time for volunteering. But last year we

discovered how easy and rewarding it could be to set up a volunteer

computer- recycling program. And we were surprised by how little time it

took to do something to benefit our community.



About four years ago, a community business organization to which we belong

helped establish a free electronic bulletin board service called Free-net,

where residents of Alachua County, Florida, could find job listings, forums,

minutes of school board meetings, a calendar of scheduled events, Internet

access, and the like. The service, which now serves 17,000 users, has been

very successful. But the popularity of a democratic service like Free-net

caused us to wonder about the people who couldn't afford computers. Weren't

they being unfairly shut out of our electronic community?



The obvious solution was to find a way of getting computers to those who

couldn't afford them. Several organizations do collect old computers and

pass them on to people in need. The Cristina Foundation, for example, gives

unwanted computers to disabled children. The East West Foundation donates

used computers to charities. But no national organization was likely to give

our computers to someone in our community. We needed a local organization

for this.



We already knew of churches, hospitals, schools, and social service and

volunteer agencies that craved computers; the trick was to find people to

gather unwanted systems, add modems, and redistribute them. After wrestling

with the idea, we both decided that we were the right people to round up

volunteers. As computer consultants, we already had a huge network of

clients, dealers, and fellow consultants who might be able to help.



Our first step was to locate a workshop where the computers could be stored

and made operable. This was easier than we thought: The local school board

had spare space in its maintenance area. Next, we sent letters to 35

computer dealers and consultants, asking if they would serve as drop-off

points for old computers. We got 20 positive responses. Since we already

knew the respondents as business associates, it was easy to combine work

with do-gooding. During routine business calls, we distributed tax-donation

forms to be given to those who offered old computers; a sheet for recording

inventory on the hardware these companies took in; and a form with contact

information for coordinating pickups.



Some dealers volunteered to test the computers to see if they worked; others

offered discounts to those who donated systems -- good business sense, since

a donor was either a customer or likely to become one. The total time it

took us to write and send the letter, create the forms, and visit the

dealers and consultants was just 10 hours.



The next step was to find people who could pick up and repair the computers.

This was easy, too: By advertising on Free-net and putting the word out at

local user groups, we rounded up volunteers, who meet in the workshop every

few weeks for repair sessions.



One local agency even sponsored an ad campaign on local TV and radio and in

the newspapers, asking for old computers as well as volunteers for our

computer-recycling operation. As a result, we gained a dozen eager helpers,

including some good technicians. (Initially, there was such an outpouring of

old computers -- usually Apple IIs, Commodores, IBM PC XTs, and 286s -- that

we simply dumped them wherever there was room in our repair shop. We have

that chaos under control now, with a staging area for new donations, a

storage area for checked-out systems, and a delivery area for recycled systems.)



The final step was to coordinate deliveries. This was easy: Every couple of

weeks, the volunteers deliver and install systems.



Reaping the Rewards



Since November 1994 our group has collected more than 150 computers, 25 of

which have been refurbished and delivered to people who think a PC XT is a

gift from heaven. Once we took a computer to an 18-year-old man with

cerebral palsy. The man's parents purchased a special adapter that allows

him to use a joystick to enter commands; now he has a way to communicate. We

gave a computer and printer to a woman who opens up her home to help

underprivileged youngsters with their homework; the kids are doing better

than ever in school. We gave one to a Nigerian man who sends donations of

badly needed medical supplies and textbooks to his country: When we showed

him how to send E-mail messages to his homeland, his eyes filled with tears.



Results like these -- and the outpouring of donations, time, energy, and

effort from all kinds of people -- constantly remind us what a positive

impact a program like this is having on our community.



Bronwyn Fryer is a contributing editor for PC World. If you use PCs to

manage people and other resources in a business environment, we want to hear

from you -- we pay $300 for published columns.





------------------------------



Date: Sun, 1 Dec 1996 23:10:53 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: THE FARAFENNI INCIDENT

Message-ID: <19961201221036.AAA28312@LOCALNAME>



Tombong Saidy wrote:

> The Farafenni Barracks incident was unfortunate and tragic. The military camp

> was attacked in the early hours of last Friday, November 8, by a group of

> bandits who crossed over from Senegal. They are members of a group called

> "SOFA", ("SOFA" is a mandinka word used in the olden days especially in the

> Mali empire. In The Gambia we use the same term but we called it "SU FAA",

> and the "sofa/su-faa" is generally a warrior on horse backs-cavaliers) based

> in Kaolack. It is believed that the group is connected to ex-Vice President

> Saihou Sabally and Kukoi Samba Sanyang, strange bedfellows.



Gambia-l,

There was no mention of Saihou Sabally in any Gambian Newspaper I

have seen so far. Kukoi had trained some Gambians in Libya who were

later taken through Burkina Fasso and Ivory Coast to Liberia to

assist Charles Taylor. Some of these people were the ones who made the

attack at Farafenni barracks.

I would like to recommend a video cassette on the press conference

shown on Gambia TV with five of these atackers which is being

sold in the Gambia right now. Five of the attackers are now in the

costody of the Gambian authorities one of whom is a Senegalese.

The Senegalese and two other Gambians were arrested in Senegal

( one at the boarder and two in Dakar). These people were being

brain-washed by Kukoi whom they call Dr. Manneh and there are many of

their kind in Liberia as NPLF combatants and body-guards of Charles

Tailor.



You can ask your family members or friends to send you a copy of the video cassette

which is being sold in the markets.



Peace

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: 02 Dec 1996 15:01:05 +0100

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Cc: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <post.ut32a2e15b*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut32a2e15b

Content-Return: Prohibited

Mime-Version: 1.0





AFRICANS DEMONSTRATE OUTSIDE NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTERS OFFICE



Norwegian medical authorities AIDS-ALARM - Africans depicted as AIDS-BOMBS

and threat to Norwegian society.



The virus HIV and it`s disease AIDS is a human problem filled with tragedy

for those involved, irrespective of race or having residence in

Nordfjordeid. It is important that the measures taken to combat this

disease are carefully planned and understood.



International medical expertise has recognised and recommended that the

best way to achieve success, is to effectuate the fight against AIDS in a

way that will encourage those affected, to come forward in the

understanding that they will not be bemirched.



In this respect we have noted that Norwegian Health Authorities and -

law, have not deviated from internationally accepted norms, and have up to

now avoided basing the medical approach to this subject on who is affected

by HIV, but has instead concentrated its efforts on how to protect all

those affected, without discrimination or stigmatisation.



This sensible and respected policy has now been ignored by the Norwegian

medical authorities with respect to the African community in Norway. They

have presented prejudices clothed in statistical drivel, as medical

indications that the African community in Norway is responsible for the

spread of HIV and AIDS in Norway. Under large media headings like ? Don`t

have unprotected sex with Africans ?. The Norwegian Health Authorities

have implored all Norwegians who have had sex with Africans to undergo

AIDS test. They have sought to justify this by statements such as ? one in

10 Africans in Norway are infected with HIV (after two weeks this was

reduced to one in 50) while giving corresponding figures for Norwegians as

one in 20-30.000. They stated also that two Africans with AIDS, one of

whom has died and the other left Norway, had infected five Norwegian

women. Furthermore that 12 of the 17 heterosexual persons (adjusted two

weeks later to five out of 17) infected so far this year where through

Africans.

The fact that they also stated that 409 people here have died of AIDS and

1.537 are AIDS infected, portrays an impression of havoc apparently being

done by Africans in Norway.

It would seem that it is Africans with their life style in Africa or life

style brought abroad, that is responsible for HIV infection of 1.537

norwegians and the death of 409 of them.



The advanced Norwegian medical opinion as to why this HIV scourge is the

consequence of African life style that accompanies every African from

anywhere in Africa. irrespective of where he finds himself and regardless

of whether he has lived in Berk}k, for the last Forty years is pathetic.



What relevance do this figures have for the prevention of HIV/AIDS in

Norway.



The statistics that was used to buttress this dramatic warning, appear to

have been based on presumption rather than established scientific norms of

documentation. 244 Africans are said to have in all been tested HIV

positive. Figures are there. In order to draw further conclusions and

carry out comparison on these, it is required that the respective case

groups exhibit common characteristics.



It appears that the medical authorities do not know how many Africans who

were tested positive are still in Norway, yet they still included them in

the statistics as living in Norway.

We also ask whether the Health Departments test result for a group of

persons who recently came from areas where HIV is rampant can be assumed

to be the same for all Africans in Norway ?.

We note that the figures given for HIV infected Norwegians are uncertain

and question the categorical figures given for Africans.

In the Telemark area of Norway where there are many Africans , the test

result for HIV among Africans is given as 0.8 % by the Telemark Laboratory

which is responsible for such tests.

To go public with general warning against unprotected sex with Africans is

unnecessary.

Africans like others living in Norway conceal numerous behavioural

patterns. Some are from high endemic areas and have perhaps also had many

sexual partners there. Others have live in Norway long before HIV appeared

as an epidemy and live like most Norwegians. Some Norwegians have just

arrived home from areas of the world where HIV is widespread and may also

have had many sexual partners there. Which of these do the Norwegian

medical authorities refer to when they send out their HIV/AIDS warning

against Africans.

We have so far tried in vain to let the Norwegian health authorities

realise that they with this warning against Africans have turned HIV/AIDS

debate in Norway into one of skin colour. We find this disgusting.

The reaction to our protests has generally been that only Norwegians can

comprehend and that Africans misunderstand.

The portrait of Africans presented by the medical authorities fits well

with the usual barrage of epithets and scorns we as Africans are

accustomed to meet in Norway. Such grotesque and inflammatory

presentation of Africans in Norway must now finally cease. It poses

serious political, social and psychological hazards and consequences for

us and tend to destroy the foundation of goodwill and friendship that we

together with Norwegian friends are struggling to establish.

We therefore find it neccessary to sue the Norwegian health authorities

for criminal libel as well as for incitement to racial discrimination.



The lack of care and insufficient knowledge of it`s own society that has

been demonstrated by the Norwegian Health Authorities, has led to a

situation where everyone who looks African is under every aspect seen as

an AID bomb. Information they have given about HIV infected Norwegians has

not lead to the identification of individuals. This is now so in the case

of two HIV infected Africans.

Why desalinate such information about Africans when it is generally known

75 % of HIV infection among Norwegians heterosexuals occur through

unprotected sex with fellow europeans.

In their presentation , which they of course stated is not racist, they do

not implore Norwegians not to have unprotected sex with Norwegian

development aid workers who according to statistics accounts for 62

heterosexuals infected in Norway.



This time instructions were not given on how to react to homosexuals and

bisexuals, who until now have statistically been presented as the main

source of HIV in Norway. Furthermore we are left with impression that

there does not seem to be a problem of Norwegians infecting Africans with

Aids either here or abroad.



Africans expect that everyone in Norway use protection when having sex

with a partner, who one is not absolutely sure is free of HIV infection.

The stigmatisation of all Africans in Norway is quite far reaching. It has

insufferable consequence not just for Africans but also for many more

including their Norwegian partners as well as their common children.

We are aware that many are concerned about the increasing black population

both here and elsewhere, and wonder if this scientific recall to action ?

don`t have unprotected sex with Africans ? , which incidentally would also

serve to reduce African offspring is accidental. This so, especially in

the face of the forcible sterilisation of a minority group in Norway even

after the last world war, and the recent call by legally registered

political party for similar action against non Europeans adopted children

and non-European minorities in Norway is inhuman and ominous.

This is not the first time that Africans in Norway have been subjected to

such outbursts from the same quarter.

We were aware that on the 21 august 1986, the media told Norwegians not to

have sexual realtions with Africans and on the 21 september 1986 the very

ministry of health publicly made a similar demands for all Norwegians who

had been to Africa to be tested for aids. No such appeals were made in

regards to contact with thousands of NATO soldiers on excercise here, who

at the time were coming from a country where Aids had already become one

of the biggest hazards against good health.



The African community in Norway is aware of the problems and dangers of

Aids. We have attemted to co-oprate with the department of health in order

to higlight certain aspects of this problem. To put it mildly we found

there, a development-aid mentality that will do things for us but without

us, and the attitude that those who expose themselves to Africans are at

fault. This attitude is substantiated by the fact that they never sought

the co-operation or advice of African medical doctors in Norway.



The health authorities were informed by responsible African source already

in 1989 about two Africans they present as the source of infection for

five Norwegian women already in 1989. After treatment they failed to

follow up these cases or include them in their usual responsible projects.

Africans in Norway protest most vigorously against this attempt to present

us as present day pestilence. Through their grotesque presentation the

medical authorities have lost respect and confidence of Africans in Norway

that is absolutely necessary for the dialogue that we all need in our

common fight, and have deluded many Norwegians to believe that their white

skin compensates for perilous comportment.

The African Community in Norway is as usual very willing to co-operate

with the Norwegain Health Authorities in efforts to combat HIV/AIDS as

soon as they admit that the approach and methods they have chosen to give

information in the above mentioned matter,have been most unfortunate and

regrettable and are willing to accept that Africans have at least some

knowledge about themselves. It stands to reason that they must include

competent Africans in the prophylactic measures that are planned and will

be undertaken in regards to HIV infected Africans.



African organisations in Norway have demanded a public enquiry and an

unconditional apology.



Issued by : The African community in Norway.



The article is also printed in The Point of 31 october 1996.

Ba-Musa Ceesay















------------------------------



Date: 02 Dec 1996 15:20:12 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: BURKINA FASO-HUMAN RIGHTS

Message-ID: <





Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 29-Nov-96 ***





BURKINA FASO-HUMAN RIGHTS: Death Penalty Shocks Rights Advocates



by Brahima Ouedraogo



OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 29 (IPS) - A decision by Burkina Faso's

parliament to uphold the death penalty has shocked human rights

advocates here, but has drawn little criticism on the ground.



Many Burkinabes see the measure as a means of deterring

violent crimes in this West African nation even though the Bu

rkina Movement for Human and Peoples' Rights (MBDHP) has

described it as abusive.



''Parliament is fundamentally violating human rights in our

country,'' said MBDHP President Halidou Ouedraogo in reac

tion to the passage in parliament of a bill confirming the death

penalty.



Ouedraogo, who also heads the Inter-African Human Rights

Union (UIDH), said the UIDH was disappointed since countries

the world over have been moving to abolish capital punishment

and 40 nations had already done so.



However, he admitted that Africa tennds to be an exception to

the global trend ''because, in many countries, people t

hink that capital punishment resolves many social problems, as

in the Gambia where the military government (July 1994 t

o October 1996) reintroduced the death penalty.''



Capital punishment was introduced in 1877 in French West

Africa, which included present-day Burkina Faso, through a d

ecree that made the French penal code applicable in the then

colony.



In 1971, eleven years after independence from France, a

commission was established to draw up a new penal code in Bur

kina Faso but political upheavals interrupted its work, which

was eventually continued by parliament.



A new penal code which included capital punishment was

eventually approved by the 107-member parliament on Nov. 12.



The move took some observers by surprise since, only last

year, the death penalty -- which has been imposed only twic

e since independence, although there have been many summary

executions -- was deemed obsolete during an inter-ministeria

l debate.



Defending the new code in parliament, Justice Minister Larba

Yarga said: ''What's important is the dissuassive nature

of this law.''



However, 20 of the 88 parliamentarians from the ruling

Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) voted against the bi

ll marking the first time there had been a split vote among CDP

legislators. ''It's not because the constitution does no

t exclude the death penalty that it must be included in the

penal code,'' said Alain Ilboudo, one of the dissenters. ''I

t's a step backward ...''



Society, he said, must continually seek solutions to the

problems affecting it ''but not through the death penalty ..

When you take someone's life, you have not solved the body of

social problems that led to the existence of crime.''



But many opposition parliamentarians gave the thumbs up to

the draft, which sailed through by an 84-22 margin with on

e abstention.



Other than the dissenting parliamentarians, only the MBDHP

has come out against the adoption of the bill, although so

me Muslim leaders asked for an explanation of the move.



According to a police officer who requested anonymity, the

reason why there has hardly been any public reaction is th

at ''people no longer have any faith in the justice system

because people who commit crimes or misappropriate public fun

ds later reappear on the streets.''



Piga Ilboudo, a 60-year-old Ouagadougou resident, told IPS

that in traditional Burkinabe society there was no death p

enalty but she approved the state's decision to some extent.

''If this law can protect us from the bandits and keep the

peace then it's good,'' she said. ''But still, it's not good to

kill people.''



Brigitte Thiombiang, president of the Burkinabe Association

of Midwives, gave the new law her wholehearted support. '

'If it can deter the bandits and make them respect other

people's property, it's good,'' she said.



Mohamed Idriss, head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community in

Burkina Faso, felt that the law could have an effect on the

actions of the security forces themselves. He pointed out that

during the raids they often carry out at night against c

riminals in the capital's low-income suburbs, the military,

police and gendarmes kill not only bandits but other people

as well.



''The death penalty will avoid this type of slip-up where

innocent people are often killed by the law enforcers,'' he

predicted. But, he added that there must be equal justice for

all, rich and poor alike. ''If the judge's father commits

an offence, he must be punished,'' he said.



It is perhaps not surprising that many Burkinabes are in

favour of the death penalty since mob justice is frequent in

the West African country: thieves caught by people in the

street are routinely beaten to death.



One of the first candidates for the hangman's noose could be

former head of the presidential guard Hyacinthe Kafando,

who fled to Cote d'Ivoire after staging an aborted coup attempt

in early October.



Unconfirmed reports have it that he is to be handed over to

the Burkinabe authorities after the Dec. 4-6 Franco-Afric

an Summit here. (END/IPS/BO/KB/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************



--- OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 09:31:02 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded posting of Musa Jawara

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







CHRISTMAS EVE PARTY



The Gambia Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party at the

Marriott Hotel ( Washington Ballroom ) in Gaithersburg,

Maryland.Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be provided in the

Executive Lounge.A non stop music from the African Rhythm to the Rhythm &

Blues, Reggae, Salsa, Zouk, Hip Hop, Soukus...



$ 10 ( cover charge ) TIME 8:30PM to 4:00AM



Proper Attire Required.



DIRECTIONS : Take I-495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig Highway

West. Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd., which

becomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertainment complex and turn left into

the Hotel entrance.

R.S.V.P. 301- 434- 4354

301- 434- 2748





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Dec 96 13:19:27 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

Message-ID: <9612021919.AA00398@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Basssss!!!!



This will be my last posting on this subject since I consider it somewhat

frivolous relative to the numerous problems threatening sub-Saharan Africa

today. Here goes...





>> As for the meaning of beauty,it was a "combination of qualities that give

>> pleasure to the senses or to the moral sense or intellect" And if we add

>> one more thing, namely the title the occasion,MISS WORLD PAGEANT,the

>> entire picture becomes much more apparent.



The dictionary definition of beauty says nothing of the universality of

beauty. In fact, it had dare not! I do not have to go into the details of the

physical and cultural differences between sub-Saharan African women and

European women to convince anyone of the fact that there are at least two

different standards of beauty involved here. Sub-Saharan Africans and Europeans

do not have the same features or culture!



I had hoped my previous message would convey my belief that the inventors of

the title, the "MISS WORLD PAGEANT", are absolutely foolish to believe that the

title or the contest makes any logical sense. But then reason is an endangered

species... A major case in point is the United States calling its sports

champions "world champions"-- the world champion Chicago Bulls, the World

Series, etc... While it is probably true that even if the rest of the world

competed in these U.S. championships the U.S. teams would probably dominate,

the fact remains that the rest of the world (besides Canada, of course) does

not compete in these championships. What happened to the principle of fair

representation?? I do NOT mean to condemn the U.S. (God knows I love this

country!) but... well... facts are facts...





>> Now,I do agree with you that there must be one set of standard inorder

>> to run a contest,but it cannot follow from that that the components that

>> go into the configuration of that SET OF STANDARD must necessarily

>> biased.



It, in fact, does follow that the protocol used to determine the contest's set

of standards would be at best biased for the simple fact that physical

attributes are a major component of this set of standards. The protocol would

eventually recommend (whether implicitly or explicitly) a certain set of

physical attributes as the standards of the contest, and the complaints of the

Zimbabwean contestants reveal nothing more than the fact that at least their

physical attributes are divergent from those recommended in the contest's set

of standards.





>> So,since the pronouced title is MISS WORLD and not MISS

>> CAUCASIAN,it should be the duty of anyone interested in it to put enough

>> pressure on the organizers ,so that the mechanism that decides who wins

>> and who loses be configured in such a way that it would be reflective

>> not only of the qualities of beauty of one human tribe, but of the

>> international community as a whole.And that can easily be done by,

>> first,choosing various judges from various cultures; and,two,by training

>> those multi-ethnic,multi-cultural judges to look for those qualities

>> that constitute female beauty in most cultures.



I honestly do not know what "female beauty in most cultures" is. The idea is

certifiably nebulous. Furthermore, considering the fact that the Western

cultural hegemony is at least pervasive today, I doubt that the idea of "female

beauty in most cultures" is not composed primarily of Western beauty ideals.

Please note that I am NOT blaming anyone for this hegemony-- Western nations

own most of the world's media and to the extent that they are able to project

their images of beauty on these media (which they have every right to do... I

should not have to say this!) and that their wealth is desired by much of the

world, it naturally follows that the rest of the world would aspire to these

images. The fact alone that sub-Saharan African contestants at the "Miss World

Pageant" are much less ample than the typical sub-Saharan African beauty should

attest to the vitality of the hegemony. Again, please note that I am not

condemning anyone for this...





>> So, the scream you heard from the Zimbabwean lady, is a scream of a

>> person who wanted the rules be changed so that her people also would one

>> day stand the chance of winning this grande aesthetics contest.And your

>> attempt to silence such an important protest,such a petition for justice

>> and fairness on the international stage is disturbing ,to say the

>> least.



Miss Zimbabwe, Miss Zambia and Miss Tanzania should convince their

countries/region to hold their own pageant to avoid screaming again. I would

NOT recommend giving such a pageant a name that suggests any form of

cosmopolitanism-- A title like "Miss World Africa" or what have you would be

just as laughable as the title "Miss World Beauty Contest". Furthermore, the

business or political interests that probably drive the participation of these

beautiful ladies in the "Miss World Beauty Contest" should be made to realize

that they are doing nothing more than subjecting these ladies to humiliation,

and these interests should realize the greater merit in funding their own

contest.



The purpose of my previous message was not to "silence" the protest "for

justice and fairness on the international stage". It was frankly to give this

particular protest a more accurate direction. The protest should be about the

title of the contest... not the "fairness" of the contest. I am convinced that

the "fairness" spoken of in the protest is unattainable and simply wished to

present my arguments to members of the list.



I probably should not have said the Pan-African Consultancy and Productivity

Institute should "shut up". That was probably out of character for me... It is

just that I have heard numerous such irrational protests from sub-Saharan

Africans. I get a sense that it is pretty much accepted that sub-Saharan Africa

is at the mercy of Western nations. If we do not break the cycle of dependence

now, then we have a very shady future... Why depend on the "Miss World Beauty

Contest" when you could have your own?! (By the way, I also think it is ironic

that a not-so-serious issue would serve as a vehicle for more serious themes.)





>> That is why I want you to listen to the master,AIMER CESAIRE :-

>> "But the work of man is just begining, and it remain to man to conquer

>> all the violence entrenched in the recess of his passion.And no race

>> possesses the monopoly of beauty,of intelligence,of force,and there is a

>> place for all at the Rendez Vous Of Victory" And what more could I add

>> to that except that the struggle for justice,equal and fair treatment

>> for all continues!!!



Cesaire was right! No race possesses "the monopoly of beauty"-- every race has

its own notions of beauty. You should have the coordinators of the "Miss World

Beauty Contest" read this quote... it just may prompt them to change the title

of their contest... not that I would be particularly concerned about the

title, as long as sub-Saharan African nations do not send their contestants to

the contest...





The length of this message actually scares me! Am I that argumentative?! (:





- Francis



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------













------------------------------



Date: Sat, 02 Dec 1995 22:44:46 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Ba-Musa Ceesay wrote:

>=20

> AFRICANS DEMONSTRATE OUTSIDE NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTERS OFFICE

>=20

> Norwegian medical authorities AIDS-ALARM - Africans depicted as AIDS-BO=

MBS

> and threat to Norwegian society.

>=20

> The virus HIV and it`s disease AIDS is a human problem filled with trag=

edy

> for those involved, irrespective of race or having residence in

> Nordfjordeid. It is important that the measures taken to combat this

> disease are carefully planned and understood.

>=20

> International medical expertise has recognised and recommended that the

> best way to achieve success, is to effectuate the fight against AIDS in=

a

> way that will encourage those affected, to come forward in the

> understanding that they will not be bemirched.

>=20

> In this respect we have noted that Norwegian Health Authorities and -

> law, have not deviated from internationally accepted norms, and have up=

to

> now avoided basing the medical approach to this subject on who is affec=

ted

> by HIV, but has instead concentrated its efforts on how to protect all

> those affected, without discrimination or stigmatisation.

>=20

> This sensible and respected policy has now been ignored by the Norwegia=

n

> medical authorities with respect to the African community in Norway. Th=

ey

> have presented prejudices clothed in statistical drivel, as medical

> indications that the African community in Norway is responsible for the

> spread of HIV and AIDS in Norway. Under large media headings like ? Don=

`t

> have unprotected sex with Africans ?. The Norwegian Health Authorities

> have implored all Norwegians who have had sex with Africans to undergo

> AIDS test. They have sought to justify this by statements such as ? one=

in

> 10 Africans in Norway are infected with HIV (after two weeks this was

> reduced to one in 50) while giving corresponding figures for Norwegians=

as

> one in 20-30.000. They stated also that two Africans with AIDS, one of

> whom has died and the other left Norway, had infected five Norwegian

> women. Furthermore that 12 of the 17 heterosexual persons (adjusted two

> weeks later to five out of 17) infected so far this year where through

> Africans.

> The fact that they also stated that 409 people here have died of AIDS a=

nd

> 1.537 are AIDS infected, portrays an impression of havoc apparently bei=

ng

> done by Africans in Norway.

> It would seem that it is Africans with their life style in Africa or li=

fe

> style brought abroad, that is responsible for HIV infection of 1.537

> norwegians and the death of 409 of them.

>=20

> The advanced Norwegian medical opinion as to why this HIV scourge is th=

e

> consequence of African life style that accompanies every African from

> anywhere in Africa. irrespective of where he finds himself and regardle=

ss

> of whether he has lived in Berk}k, for the last Forty years is pathetic.

>=20

> What relevance do this figures have for the prevention of HIV/AIDS in

> Norway.

>=20

> The statistics that was used to buttress this dramatic warning, appear =

to

> have been based on presumption rather than established scientific norms=

of

> documentation. 244 Africans are said to have in all been tested HIV

> positive. Figures are there. In order to draw further conclusions and

> carry out comparison on these, it is required that the respective case

> groups exhibit common characteristics.

>=20

> It appears that the medical authorities do not know how many Africans w=

ho

> were tested positive are still in Norway, yet they still included them =

in

> the statistics as living in Norway.

> We also ask whether the Health Departments test result for a group of

> persons who recently came from areas where HIV is rampant can be assume=

d

> to be the same for all Africans in Norway ?.

> We note that the figures given for HIV infected Norwegians are uncertai=

n

> and question the categorical figures given for Africans.

> In the Telemark area of Norway where there are many Africans , the test

> result for HIV among Africans is given as 0.8 % by the Telemark Laborat=

ory

> which is responsible for such tests.

> To go public with general warning against unprotected sex with Africans=

is

> unnecessary.

> Africans like others living in Norway conceal numerous behavioural

> patterns. Some are from high endemic areas and have perhaps also had ma=

ny

> sexual partners there. Others have live in Norway long before HIV appea=

red

> as an epidemy and live like most Norwegians. Some Norwegians have just

> arrived home from areas of the world where HIV is widespread and may al=

so

> have had many sexual partners there. Which of these do the Norwegian

> medical authorities refer to when they send out their HIV/AIDS warning

> against Africans.

> We have so far tried in vain to let the Norwegian health authorities

> realise that they with this warning against Africans have turned HIV/AI=

DS

> debate in Norway into one of skin colour. We find this disgusting.

> The reaction to our protests has generally been that only Norwegians ca=

n

> comprehend and that Africans misunderstand.

> The portrait of Africans presented by the medical authorities fits well

> with the usual barrage of epithets and scorns we as Africans are

> accustomed to meet in Norway. Such grotesque and inflammatory

> presentation of Africans in Norway must now finally cease. It poses

> serious political, social and psychological hazards and consequences fo=

r

> us and tend to destroy the foundation of goodwill and friendship that w=

e

> together with Norwegian friends are struggling to establish.

> We therefore find it neccessary to sue the Norwegian health authorities

> for criminal libel as well as for incitement to racial discrimination.

>=20

> The lack of care and insufficient knowledge of it`s own society that ha=

s

> been demonstrated by the Norwegian Health Authorities, has led to a

> situation where everyone who looks African is under every aspect seen a=

s

> an AID bomb. Information they have given about HIV infected Norwegians =

has

> not lead to the identification of individuals. This is now so in the ca=

se

> of two HIV infected Africans.

> Why desalinate such information about Africans when it is generally kno=

wn

> 75 % of HIV infection among Norwegians heterosexuals occur through

> unprotected sex with fellow europeans.

> In their presentation , which they of course stated is not racist, they=

do

> not implore Norwegians not to have unprotected sex with Norwegian

> development aid workers who according to statistics accounts for 62

> heterosexuals infected in Norway.

>=20

> This time instructions were not given on how to react to homosexuals an=

d

> bisexuals, who until now have statistically been presented as the main

> source of HIV in Norway. Furthermore we are left with impression that

> there does not seem to be a problem of Norwegians infecting Africans wi=

th

> Aids either here or abroad.

>=20

> Africans expect that everyone in Norway use protection when having sex

> with a partner, who one is not absolutely sure is free of HIV infection.

> The stigmatisation of all Africans in Norway is quite far reaching. It =

has

> insufferable consequence not just for Africans but also for many more

> including their Norwegian partners as well as their common children.

> We are aware that many are concerned about the increasing black populat=

ion

> both here and elsewhere, and wonder if this scientific recall to action=

?

> don`t have unprotected sex with Africans ? , which incidentally would a=

lso

> serve to reduce African offspring is accidental. This so, especially in

> the face of the forcible sterilisation of a minority group in Norway ev=

en

> after the last world war, and the recent call by legally registered

> political party for similar action against non Europeans adopted childr=

en

> and non-European minorities in Norway is inhuman and ominous.

> This is not the first time that Africans in Norway have been subjected =

to

> such outbursts from the same quarter.

> We were aware that on the 21 august 1986, the media told Norwegians not=

to

> have sexual realtions with Africans and on the 21 september 1986 the ve=

ry

> ministry of health publicly made a similar demands for all Norwegians =

who

> had been to Africa to be tested for aids. No such appeals were made in

> regards to contact with thousands of NATO soldiers on excercise here, w=

ho

> at the time were coming from a country where Aids had already become on=

e

> of the biggest hazards against good health.

>=20

> The African community in Norway is aware of the problems and dangers of

> Aids. We have attemted to co-oprate with the department of health in or=

der

> to higlight certain aspects of this problem. To put it mildly we found

> there, a development-aid mentality that will do things for us but witho=

ut

> us, and the attitude that those who expose themselves to Africans are a=

t

> fault. This attitude is substantiated by the fact that they never sough=

t

> the co-operation or advice of African medical doctors in Norway.

>=20

> The health authorities were informed by responsible African source alre=

ady

> in 1989 about two Africans they present as the source of infection for

> five Norwegian women already in 1989. After treatment they failed to

> follow up these cases or include them in their usual responsible projec=

ts.

> Africans in Norway protest most vigorously against this attempt to pres=

ent

> us as present day pestilence. Through their grotesque presentation the

> medical authorities have lost respect and confidence of Africans in Nor=

way

> that is absolutely necessary for the dialogue that we all need in our

> common fight, and have deluded many Norwegians to believe that their wh=

ite

> skin compensates for perilous comportment.

> The African Community in Norway is as usual very willing to co-operate

> with the Norwegain Health Authorities in efforts to combat HIV/AIDS as

> soon as they admit that the approach and methods they have chosen to gi=

ve

> information in the above mentioned matter,have been most unfortunate an=

d

> regrettable and are willing to accept that Africans have at least some

> knowledge about themselves. It stands to reason that they must include

> competent Africans in the prophylactic measures that are planned and wi=

ll

> be undertaken in regards to HIV infected Africans.

>=20

> African organisations in Norway have demanded a public enquiry and an

> unconditional apology.

>=20

> Issued by : The African community in Norway.

>=20

> The article is also printed in The Point of 31 october 1996.

> Ba-Musa Ceesay



BAMUSA!!

THANKS FOR GIVING US THE OPPORTUNITY TO READ THIS GLOOMY BUT VERY

INSTRUCTIVE ARTICLE.THE HEARTS OF ALL DECENT PEOPLE GO OUT TO YOU IN

YOUR LEGITIMATE STRUGGLE TO MAINTAIN YOUR SELF RESPECT AND HUMAN

DIGNITY.THE STRUGGLE FOR A BETTER AND MUCH ENLIGHTENED WORLD CONTINUES!!



REGARDS Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Sat, 02 Dec 1995 23:03:45 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Francis Njie wrote:

>=20

> Basssss!!!!

>=20

> This will be my last posting on this subject since I consider it somewh=

at

> frivolous relative to the numerous problems threatening sub-Saharan Afr=

ica

> today. Here goes...

>=20

> >> As for the meaning of beauty,it was a "combination of qualities that=

give

> >> pleasure to the senses or to the moral sense or intellect" And if we=

add

> >> one more thing, namely the title the occasion,MISS WORLD PAGEANT,the

> >> entire picture becomes much more apparent.

>=20

> The dictionary definition of beauty says nothing of the universality of

> beauty. In fact, it had dare not! I do not have to go into the details =

of the

> physical and cultural differences between sub-Saharan African women and

> European women to convince anyone of the fact that there are at least t=

wo

> different standards of beauty involved here. Sub-Saharan Africans and E=

uropeans

> do not have the same features or culture!

>=20

> I had hoped my previous message would convey my belief that the invento=

rs of

> the title, the "MISS WORLD PAGEANT", are absolutely foolish to believe =

that the

> title or the contest makes any logical sense. But then reason is an end=

angered

> species... A major case in point is the United States calling its sport=

s

> champions "world champions"-- the world champion Chicago Bulls, the Wor=

ld

> Series, etc... While it is probably true that even if the rest of the w=

orld

> competed in these U.S. championships the U.S. teams would probably domi=

nate,

> the fact remains that the rest of the world (besides Canada, of course)=

does

> not compete in these championships. What happened to the principle of f=

air

> representation?? I do NOT mean to condemn the U.S. (God knows I love th=

is

> country!) but... well... facts are facts...

>=20

> >> Now,I do agree with you that there must be one set of standard inord=

er

> >> to run a contest,but it cannot follow from that that the components =

that

> >> go into the configuration of that SET OF STANDARD must necessarily

> >> biased.

>=20

> It, in fact, does follow that the protocol used to determine the contes=

t's set

> of standards would be at best biased for the simple fact that physical

> attributes are a major component of this set of standards. The protocol=

would

> eventually recommend (whether implicitly or explicitly) a certain set o=

f

> physical attributes as the standards of the contest, and the complaints=

of the

> Zimbabwean contestants reveal nothing more than the fact that at least =

their

> physical attributes are divergent from those recommended in the contest=

's set

> of standards.

>=20

> >> So,since the pronouced title is MISS WORLD and not MISS

> >> CAUCASIAN,it should be the duty of anyone interested in it to put en=

ough

> >> pressure on the organizers ,so that the mechanism that decides who w=

ins

> >> and who loses be configured in such a way that it would be reflectiv=

e

> >> not only of the qualities of beauty of one human tribe, but of the

> >> international community as a whole.And that can easily be done by,

> >> first,choosing various judges from various cultures; and,two,by trai=

ning

> >> those multi-ethnic,multi-cultural judges to look for those qualities

> >> that constitute female beauty in most cultures.

>=20

> I honestly do not know what "female beauty in most cultures" is. The id=

ea is

> certifiably nebulous. Furthermore, considering the fact that the Wester=

n

> cultural hegemony is at least pervasive today, I doubt that the idea of=

"female

> beauty in most cultures" is not composed primarily of Western beauty id=

eals.

> Please note that I am NOT blaming anyone for this hegemony-- Western na=

tions

> own most of the world's media and to the extent that they are able to p=

roject

> their images of beauty on these media (which they have every right to d=

o... I

> should not have to say this!) and that their wealth is desired by much =

of the

> world, it naturally follows that the rest of the world would aspire to =

these

> images. The fact alone that sub-Saharan African contestants at the "Mis=

s World

> Pageant" are much less ample than the typical sub-Saharan African beaut=

y should

> attest to the vitality of the hegemony. Again, please note that I am no=

t

> condemning anyone for this...

>=20

> >> So, the scream you heard from the Zimbabwean lady, is a scream of a

> >> person who wanted the rules be changed so that her people also would=

one

> >> day stand the chance of winning this grande aesthetics contest.And y=

our

> >> attempt to silence such an important protest,such a petition for jus=

tice

> >> and fairness on the international stage is disturbing ,to say the

> >> least.

>=20

> Miss Zimbabwe, Miss Zambia and Miss Tanzania should convince their

> countries/region to hold their own pageant to avoid screaming again. I =

would

> NOT recommend giving such a pageant a name that suggests any form of

> cosmopolitanism-- A title like "Miss World Africa" or what have you wou=

ld be

> just as laughable as the title "Miss World Beauty Contest". Furthermore=

, the

> business or political interests that probably drive the participation o=

f these

> beautiful ladies in the "Miss World Beauty Contest" should be made to r=

ealize

> that they are doing nothing more than subjecting these ladies to humili=

ation,

> and these interests should realize the greater merit in funding their o=

wn

> contest.

>=20

> The purpose of my previous message was not to "silence" the protest "fo=

r

> justice and fairness on the international stage". It was frankly to giv=

e this

> particular protest a more accurate direction. The protest should be abo=

ut the

> title of the contest... not the "fairness" of the contest. I am convinc=

ed that

> the "fairness" spoken of in the protest is unattainable and simply wish=

ed to

> present my arguments to members of the list.

>=20

> I probably should not have said the Pan-African Consultancy and Product=

ivity

> Institute should "shut up". That was probably out of character for me..=

.. It is

> just that I have heard numerous such irrational protests from sub-Sahar=

an

> Africans. I get a sense that it is pretty much accepted that sub-Sahara=

n Africa

> is at the mercy of Western nations. If we do not break the cycle of dep=

endence

> now, then we have a very shady future... Why depend on the "Miss World =

Beauty

> Contest" when you could have your own?! (By the way, I also think it is=

ironic

> that a not-so-serious issue would serve as a vehicle for more serious t=

hemes.)

>=20

> >> That is why I want you to listen to the master,AIMER CESAIRE :-

> >> "But the work of man is just begining, and it remain to man to conqu=

er

> >> all the violence entrenched in the recess of his passion.And no race

> >> possesses the monopoly of beauty,of intelligence,of force,and there =

is a

> >> place for all at the Rendez Vous Of Victory" And what more could I a=

dd

> >> to that except that the struggle for justice,equal and fair treatmen=

t

> >> for all continues!!!

>=20

> Cesaire was right! No race possesses "the monopoly of beauty"-- every r=

ace has

> its own notions of beauty. You should have the coordinators of the "Mis=

s World

> Beauty Contest" read this quote... it just may prompt them to change th=

e title

> of their contest... not that I would be particularly concerned about th=

e

> title, as long as sub-Saharan African nations do not send their contest=

ants to

> the contest...

>=20

> The length of this message actually scares me! Am I that argumentative?=

! (:

>=20

> - Francis

>=20

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

----

> The Standard Disclaimers:

> The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect t=

he

> policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.

>=20

> Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures=

and

> parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.

>=20

>=20

> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=

----

MR. NJIE!!

THANKS! I AGREE WITH YOUR SENTIMENTS AND WITH EVEN SOME

OF THE POINTS YOU RAISED.SO KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!!



REGARDS Bassss!!=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Dec 96 21:01:44 +0100

From: J?rn Grotnes <

To:

Subject: Hello, users of Gambia-L

Message-ID: <post(u)



Hi everybody,



This mail is from Jorn and Torstein "Tosh" Grotnes, recent members of

Gambia-L



I understand it is custom to introduce oneself when admitted to this

mailing list. We are brothers from Norway, with a strong interest in

The Gambia.



Jorn has traveled to The Gambia twice, once to visit our father who was

doing research on fish (Kobo) with his student (Adama Jobarteh), and now

recently (during the last elections) with Torstein. We are impressed with

the peace-seeking attitude of most Gambians, even in troubled times. We

believe that The Gambias future is bright, and intend to continue our

connection with the country.



We have technical educations (computers and electronics), and are very

interested in the opportunities new communications technology can offer

in places like The Gambia.



We think this kind of forum is very important, politically and otherwise,

to straighten out misunderstandings and getting other peoples points of

view. We'll contribute as well as we can.



Jorn and Torstein Grotnes









Email: tgrotnes@online.no

----------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 15:20:46 -0500 (EST)

From: Bayard Lyons <

To:

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

Message-ID: <Pine.BSD/.

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I just wanted to drop a quick thought in the bucket of ideas Basss and

Francis have provided on this topic. I wonder if the whole affair causes

anyone to wonder why Africa needs a beauty contest at all. There has

been much protest how these contests are derogatory and degrading towards

women regardless of ethnicity or race. Some have described beauty

pageants as little different than livestock auctions where the prized

cow is paraded before a panel of judges and a salivating audience of

carnivores. While preserving what is African is a noble cause,

preserving the right to be treated like a human being regardless of

gender is equally important.



Bayard Lyons

"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca





------------------------------



Date: 02 Dec 1996 20:17:29 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery and Corruption

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.

Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.



*** 28-Nov-96 ***



Title: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery and Corruption



by Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Nov 27 (IPS) - Amid strong misgivings from the 15-

member European Union (EU), the United Nations has fired the first

shot in a global war against bribery and corruption in

international trade and commerce.



The U.N.'s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has approved a

declaration urging the 185 member states to criminalise all acts

of bribery in international transactions and deny tax deductions

for bribes, as currently practiced in some Western nations.



Speaking on behalf of the EU, Conor Murphy of Ireland said the

criminalisation of corruption, particularly in its international

aspects, had serious political, economic, social and legal

implications.



''The matter must therefore be considered by legal experts to

determine various methods of dealing with the problem, as well as

to consider the possible negotiations of appropriate international

instruments,'' he noted.



Murphy proposed an amendment that would bar member states from

enacting legislation with extra-territorial implications. But

since he did not press for a vote, the declaration was adopted

unanimously.



All actions by member states against bribery and corruption,

the EU said, should be confined to their own territory or to acts

committed by their own citizens.



The declaration will be formally ratified by the General

Assembly early next month.



In April the 26-member Organisation for Economic Cooperation

and Development (OECD), under intense U.S. pressure, decided that

it should outlaw bribery in international business dealings.



The Paris-based OECD committed its members to rewrite tax rules

that have long encouraged bribery of foreign officials. The new

rules, for example, would make illegal payoffs ineligible for tax

deductions.



''This is a sea change, a very important step in breaking the

international chain of corruption,'' David Aaron, the U.S.

representative in OECD, said. ''It takes governments out of the

business of subsidising corruption by giving tax breaks for

bribery.''



Currently, the U.S. is perhaps the only major Western nation

that bars companies from paying bribes to foreign officials.

Bribery has been declared a crime under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt

Practices Act of 1977.



The U.S. move to outlaw bribery is being interpreted as an

attempt to remove the ''unfair'' advantage most Western nations

have over U.S. companies on international business deals.



''Last year, from April 1994 to May 1995, the U.S. government

learned of almost 100 cases in which foreign bribes undercut U.S.

firms' ability to win contracts valued at 45 million dollars,''

U.S. Trade Representative Mickey Kantor said recently.



Washington, he said, wants ''to level the playing field and

make the rules fair by eliminating this pernicious practice.''



''Bribery distorts markets and hinders economic development,''

says Ambassador Victor Marrero, a senior diplomat with the U.S.

delegation.



The U.S. has proposed criminal penalties for bribery in

addition to its efforts to ban tax deductions for bribes paid to

foreign public officials.



Marrero told delegates that the U.N. declaration was part of

his country's initiative to combat the widespread practice of

commercial bribery the world over.



''Bribes undermine democratic accountability,'' he said,

pointing out that the declaration should help encourage member

states to deal with such unethical practices.



The declaration includes a call for transparent accounting

standards and practices, as well as codes of conduct prohibiting

bribery or even soliciting bribes.



The declaration also seeks accurate records of payments for

transnational commercial activities and urges multilateral

cooperation on criminal investigations relating to bribery.



In March Washington also succeeded in its campaign to establish

an Inter-American Convention against Corruption. The Convention

was set up by the Organisation of American States (OAS).



Washington has said it plans to put the issue of bribery and

corruption on the agenda of a major ministerial meeting of the

newly-established World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Singapore next

month.(END/IPS/TD/JL/96)



Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/

----





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 02 Dec 1996 16:00:28 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Paging in The Gambia?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Does any one know which frequencies are used for paging in The Gambia? Perhaps

Sankung can help me out! I tried to call Gamtel's Paging dept/section without

success.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 13:25:37 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Unsubscribe me

Message-ID: <



List & sub mgrs,



I'm heading to the homeland for a month long vacation so please unsubscribe all my accounts on Gambia-l after 5pm today. I'll ask to be put back on upon my return. This will mean that there'll be a lot of pressure on Amadou to take care of all the subscription requests, Tony/Abdou please help out on this role so Amadou gets a break. Merry Xmas and prosperous New Year to all!



Sarian





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Dec 96 17:41:42 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

Message-ID: <9612022343.AA00451@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





>> Some have described beauty pageants as little different than livestock

>> auctions where the prized cow is paraded before a panel of judges and a

>> salivating audience of carnivores.



Agreed!



However, while some of us may believe that "beauty is in the eye of the

beholder" (i.e. that beauty is a subjective notion), most of the world does

not. Beauty contests are therefore events that **really** attract popular

attention. If one has something to sell, a beauty pageant would obviously be an

excellent conduit for the advertisement of one's product/service. Disney

clearly illustrated this fact, didn't it? (:



I would argue that as long as beauty contests attract the attention of the

majority of sub-Saharan Africans, beauty contests SHOULD be held in the

region-- We would not want to deny sub-Saharan African businesses the

opportunity to realize potential profits... The region is also aspiring towards

economy...



As for the moral issue raised by beauty contests, the crusade must continue...

until such contests are no longer viable options for

advertisements/promotions. Like any other moral crusade with a financial

component, an equilibrium situation will be attained sooner or later...



- Francis





Begin forwarded message:



Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 15:20:46 -0500 (EST)

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: Bayard Lyons <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

In-Reply-To: <9612021919.AA00398@new_delhi>

X-Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



I just wanted to drop a quick thought in the bucket of ideas Basss and

Francis have provided on this topic. I wonder if the whole affair causes

anyone to wonder why Africa needs a beauty contest at all. There has

been much protest how these contests are derogatory and degrading towards

women regardless of ethnicity or race. Some have described beauty

pageants as little different than livestock auctions where the prized

cow is paraded before a panel of judges and a salivating audience of

carnivores. While preserving what is African is a noble cause,

preserving the right to be treated like a human being regardless of

gender is equally important.



Bayard Lyons

"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca







---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 02 Dec 1996 21:51:57 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Message-ID: <



Tombong:



It is my understanding that people that were affiliated with the

former regime that need immediate medical treatment are being denied

permission to go abroad for treatment. Their requests are being denied

even after presenting documentation from their doctors confirming that

they require overseas treatment.



What is the AFPRC's justification for denying these people the right to go

seek the medical treatment that they need and should be entitled to?

Denying someone the right to seek the medical care that he or she

urgently needs amounts to slowly killing the person. I hope the AFPRC

stands ready to take full responsibility if something happens to these

people as a result of not allowing them the treatment that they urgently

need!





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 02 Dec 1996 22:22:48 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care



abroad

Message-ID: <





Tombong:



It is my understanding that some people who are politically affiliated with

the former regime and need immediate medical treatment are being denied

permission to go abroad for treatment. Their requests are being denied

even after presenting documentation from their doctors confirming that

they require overseas medical care.



What is the AFPRC's justification for denying these people the right to go

seek the medical care that they need and should be entitled to? I believe

denying someone the right to treatment that she or he urgently needs

amounts to slowly killing the person. I hope the AFPRC stands ready to

take full responsibility if something happens to these people as a result of

not allowing them the treatment that they desperately need!







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 20:32:07 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: How to tell an African from an African !!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



How To Tell An African From An African.

=======================================



It comes as something of a surprise to many Africans

to discover that all Africans look the same to non-Africans.

How do you tell a Nigerian from a Kenyan?, and I am not talking

about passports or clothing. The easiest way, of course, is the

name, for example Ogunkoye can only be a Nigerian, and Njoroge

a Kenyan. And where do the Dunns come from? Freed

Slaves.....they are surely from Liberia or Sierra Leone.



Surely everybody knows that the loud and cocky ones are the

West Africans; the brooding ones and sly ones are the North and

South Africans; the East Africans always say yes even when they

disagree violently. If you want to be more specific, the

Camerounians will borrow money to buy Champagne whilst the

Ghanaians think they invented politics. The Nigerians have a

"THING" about clothes, and the Ethiopians think they have the

most beautiful women on God's earth.



The South Africans have no hair; the Zambians and Kenyan

have prominent foreheads. The West Africans have short memories

and never learn from their mistakes; the concept of order and

discipline must have been invented in East Africa; the words

don't exist in West Africa especially in Nigeria.

When a cabinet minister is caught in a corruption

scandal, he commits suicide in Southern Africa; in West Africa

he's promoted after the next coup d'etat. In athletics, the

divisions are easy, from 800m to the marathon the East Africans

hold sway; the West Africans are only good at the sprints. But when

it comes to football, the North and West Africans dominate the

lesser skilled East and South Africans.



IT'S GOT TO BE SOMETHING IN THE WATER........

BUT WHEN IT COMES TO SKIN COLOUR, SURELY ALL AFRICANS ARE BLACK,

ALL BLACK???

__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 03 Dec 1995 13:41:19 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Hello, users of Gambia-L

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



J?rn Grotnes wrote:

>=20

> Hi everybody,

>=20

> This mail is from Jorn and Torstein "Tosh" Grotnes, recent members of

> Gambia-L

>=20

> I understand it is custom to introduce oneself when admitted to this

> mailing list. We are brothers from Norway, with a strong interest in

> The Gambia.

>=20

> Jorn has traveled to The Gambia twice, once to visit our father who was

> doing research on fish (Kobo) with his student (Adama Jobarteh), and no=

w

> recently (during the last elections) with Torstein. We are impressed wi=

th

> the peace-seeking attitude of most Gambians, even in troubled times. We

> believe that The Gambias future is bright, and intend to continue our

> connection with the country.

>=20

> We have technical educations (computers and electronics), and are very

> interested in the opportunities new communications technology can offer

> in places like The Gambia.

>=20

> We think this kind of forum is very important, politically and otherwis=

e,

> to straighten out misunderstandings and getting other peoples points of

> view. We'll contribute as well as we can.

>=20

> Jorn and Torstein Grotnes

>=20

> Email: tgrotnes@online.no

> ----------------------------------------------------------------------

Mssrs.Grotnes!!

we are very flattered by your compliments and interest in our

country.Be rest assured that, from this day on ,both of you are most

welcome! both in the Gambia and on this LIST.Please,be free to say

anything or do anything that would help us build our this tiny but sweet

country. so once again VAILKOMMNA TIL GAMBIA!!



REGARDS Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 08:27:59 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care abroad

Message-ID: <



Ndey:



Before you starting making judgements and pronouncements, could you please

find out the facts first?. I would like you to be more specific, and by this

I mean give me names and dates before I start to make phone calls to verify

your claims. For any other Government Official or me to investigate your

claims, I need know who these people are, and when were they "denied

permission to go abroad for treatment"



Please remember that the AFPRC is no more. This council has been dissolved

and it does not exist any more.



Peace

Tombong









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Dec 1996 11:23:13 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Unsubscribe me

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Sarian,



well, have a great trip home. I hope to see you there since I should be

heading in that direction too (Dec 15-Jan 10). I guess Abdou and Tony

would have to enlist another subscription manager given our trips and

the evergrowing size of the membership.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Dec 1996 11:29:12 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Lamin Camara added; intro. expected.



Amadou

(in a hurry)



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 03 Dec 1995 19:46:26 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Bayard Lyons wrote:

>=20

> I just wanted to drop a quick thought in the bucket of ideas Basss and

> Francis have provided on this topic. I wonder if the whole affair caus=

es

> anyone to wonder why Africa needs a beauty contest at all. There has

> been much protest how these contests are derogatory and degrading towar=

ds

> women regardless of ethnicity or race. Some have described beauty

> pageants as little different than livestock auctions where the prized

> cow is paraded before a panel of judges and a salivating audience of

> carnivores. While preserving what is African is a noble cause,

> preserving the right to be treated like a human being regardless of

> gender is equally important.

>=20

> Bayard Lyons

> "Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

> "You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca



BAYARD!!

I doubt it very much if DR.PAGLIA would agree with that carnivorous

discription of yours of the BEAUTY PAGEANT.She would most probably say

something like:- "What the feminists denounce as woman's humiliating

total accessibility ... is actually her elevation to high prietess of

pagan paradise garden where the body has become a bountiful fruit tree

where growth and harvest are simultaneous"



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: 03 Dec 1996 15:23:55 +0100

From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." <

Subject: SV: Hello, users of Gambia-L

Message-ID: <0629D32A437FB007*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: 0629D32A437FB007

Content-Return: Allowed

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Disposition: inline





I would like to welcome new members especially Torstein and J=F8rn Grotne=

s to =



the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.



Regards

Alhagi





J=F8rn and Torstein wrote:-



Hi everybody,



This mail is from Jorn and Torstein "Tosh" Grotnes, recent members of

Gambia-L



I understand it is custom to introduce oneself when admitted to this

mailing list. We are brothers from Norway, with a strong interest in

The Gambia.



Jorn has traveled to The Gambia twice, once to visit our father who was

doing research on fish (Kobo) with his student (Adama Jobarteh), and now

recently (during the last elections) with Torstein. We are impressed with=



the peace-seeking attitude of most Gambians, even in troubled times. We

believe that The Gambias future is bright, and intend to continue our

connection with the country.



We have technical educations (computers and electronics), and are very

interested in the opportunities new communications technology can offer

in places like The Gambia.



We think this kind of forum is very important, politically and otherwise,=



to straighten out misunderstandings and getting other peoples points of

view. We'll contribute as well as we can.



Jorn and Torstein Grotnes









Email: tgrotnes@online.no

----------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 03 Dec 1996 13:20:30 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambia

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Since a few of us plan to be in The Gambia during the Christmas break, it

may be a good idea for us to have an informal gathering / get-together--

just to know each other.



What do you think?



Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 16:08:18 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambia

Message-ID: <v01540b00aeca4703eb25@[165.106.1.60]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I think that'll be a great idea!







>Gambia-l:

>

>Since a few of us plan to be in The Gambia during the Christmas break, it

>may be a good idea for us to have an informal gathering / get-together--

>just to know each other.

>

>What do you think?

>

>Amadou Scattred-Janneh







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 13:22:47 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message of Sarian Loum

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







My sister Sarian is travelling to The Gambia tomorrow and has been taken

off the list as requested until she returns. Here is a forwarded message

to all the Gambia-l netters who will be vacationing back home during the

Christmas holidays.

Tony







Hi,



I'll be around from Dec. 5 thru Jan 6 but will be travelling quite a bit

in and

out of Gambia. Will offcourse be around for Xmas & New Years. If you

guys

decide to get together (which I think is a great idea) someone give me a

buzz

at 229753 or 370981.



Guys please sign me off cause I'm leaving tomorrow morning.







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Tue, 03 Dec 1996 13:20:30 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Reply-To:

To: GAMBIA-L:

The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

;

Subject: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambia



Gambia-l:



Since a few of us plan to be in The Gambia during the Christmas break, it

may be a good idea for us to have an informal gathering / get-together--

just to know each other.



What do you think?



Amadou Scattred-Janneh





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 17:28:22 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: RWANDA-UN: Documents Show Boutros-Ghali Knew of 1994 Massacre (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 28-Nov-96 ***





RWANDA-UN: Documents Show Boutros-Ghali Knew of 1994 Massacre



by Farhan Haq



UNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (IPS) - A document that has circulated

privately in the United Nations for months suggests that

Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali and other top U.N.

officials were informed as early as January 1994 about a plot to

massacre tens of thousands of Rwandans.



But U.N. officials kept quiet, even after a genocide directed

mainly against Tutsi Rwandans was launched immediately after the

death of President Juvenal Habyarimana in a plane crash Apr. 7

of that year.



For many diplomats here, the idea that Boutros-Ghali kept

information about a planned genocide hidden for several crucial

months is a major blow at a time when the Egyptian diplomat is

counting on African support for his re-election as U.N. chief.



The explosive document consists of a telegramme by the senior

U.N. military commander in Rwanda at the time, Canadian Gen.

Romeo Dallaire, about remarks made by a senior Hutu leader

closely associated with the Habyarimana government.



Dallaire wrote U.N. headquarters on Jan 11, 1994, saying that

an informant ''has been ordered to register all Tutsi in Kigali

(the capital). He suspects it is for their extermination.

Example he gave was that in 20 minutes his personnel could kill

up to 1,000 Tutsis.''



U.N. sources have since confirmed that Dallaire's informant

was Jean-Pierre Turatsinze, a high-ranking member of Rwanda's

rightist and ethnic Hutu paramilitary forces, called the

Interahamwe (''those who stand together'').



In fact, following Habyarimana's still unexplained death,

thousands of Tutsis and families of moderate Hutu politicians

were slaughtered by the Rwandan Army and Interahamwe. As many as

one million Rwandans out of an estimated eight million were

killed between April and July.



Dallaire also cited Turatsinze as warning that ''Belgian

troops were to be provoked and, if Belgian soldiers resorted to

force, a number of them were to be killed and thus guarantee

Belgian withdrawal from Rwanda.''



Ten soldiers in a Belgian contingent of U.N. troops were

abducted, tortured and killed a day after Habyarimana's death,

prompting Belgium -- Rwanda's colonial master -- to pull out of

the country. That left only a minimal U.N. presence in Rwanda

during the height of the genocide.



Despite such warnings, the United Nations did not acknowledge

any plans to commit genocide to the U.N. Security Council once

the killings began.



In a report released earlier this year, Boutros-Ghali

explained, ''Such situations and alarming reports from the

field, though considered with the utmost seriousness by U.N.

officials, are not uncommon within the context of peacekeeping

missions.'' But the U.N. troops, he emphasised, never had the

authority to act on Dallaire's warnings.



Rwandan officials argue that, even without the Dallaire

telegramme, the United Nations should have been aware that

massacres were planned.



''There was prior knowledge, where political parties wrote to

U.N. headquarters,'' Rwandan envoy Pierre-Emmanuel Ubalijoro

told IPS. ''A lot of former government officials had warned

through (the U.N. troops) of the killings. But no response was

given.''



Some of the blame for the lack of information has been

levelled at the then-U.N. envoy to Rwanda, Ambassador Jacques-

Roger Booh-Booh of Cameroon, and at Under-Secretary-General Kofi

Annan of Ghana, head of U.N. peacekeeping.



At the time, U.N. officials, according to some diplomats

here, were wary of making any peacekeeping operation more

assertive so soon after the failed U.N. intervention in

Somalia. That may have contributed to the world body's failure

to respond to warnings.



Rwanda's current government, which includes many survivors of

the 1994 massacres and members of a Tutsi-led rebel force that

unseated the post-Habyarimana government, lays much of the blame

squarely on Boutros-Ghali himself.



''The system is headed by one person, the secretary-general,

and the secretary-general is the one who is responsible,''

Ubalijoro said. ''You know very well our position on him...We

were not pleased by the (United Nations') handling of the

situation.''



Although the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) has endorsed

Boutros-Ghali for a second term as U.N. head, Rwanda (along with

Ghana and Ethiopia) objected. The United States has vetoed

Boutros-Ghali and is seeking other African candidates for the

job.



Diplomats here do not discount a Washington hand behind the

surfacing of the telegramme now.



''It is a set-up,'' said one African diplomat. ''This is

being used to smear Boutros-Ghali and Kofi Annan.'' Until now,

Annan has been considered Washington's favourite to replace

Boutros-Ghali.



It was the Danish media which first reported on the document

after its government's aid agency, DANIDA, published a critical

report about the U.N.'s role during the Rwanda crisis last

March. In recent days, the story has been picked up by U.S. and

British outlets, including London's 'Telegraph' and 'The Boston

Globe'.



At the same time, at least one African leader -- Ethiopian

President Meles Zenawi -- has written to President Paul Biya of

Cameroon, the current OAU chair, to urge that other African

candidates for secretary-general besides Boutros-Ghali be

considered.



''We should, as we swiftly move now to ensure a second term

for Africa, avoid presenting only one African candidate for the

position, with the view of avoiding any risk of failing to

achieve our objective,'' Meles wrote Monday.



''The necessary lobbying should and must start right away,''

he added. ''Any further delay, I am seriously concerned, would

result in a fatal blow to this African chance.''



Boutros-Ghali is so far the only African candidate for

secretary-general in a race for which all nations, including the

United States, have pledged a broad preference for African

candidates. A new U.N. head must be found before Dec 31.

(end/ips/fah/jl/96)



__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 17:42:53 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Gene Mutations May Once Have Warded Off Diseases

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Forwarded message:

December 3, 1996



Gene Mutations May Once Have Warded Off Diseases



By GINA KOLATA



[F] ate may be cruel or indifferent but

geneticists believe there are often good

reasons for bad genes. Genes that cause diseases

like cystic fibrosis are so common, some say, as

to suggest they must confer, either now or at some

time in the past, a powerful compensating

advantage.



And so, seeking to understand mutated genes, some

researchers like Dr. Stephen J. O'Brien, a

geneticist at the National Cancer Institute in

Frederick, Md., have embarked on a quest into

medical history. O'Brien's current obsession is

with a genetic mutation, reported earlier this

year, that can confer immunity to the AIDS virus.

O'Brien discovered that 1 percent of whites, but

essentially no blacks or Asians, have two copies

of this mutated gene. In the geneticist's

scorebook, this is a very high percentage of the

population that the mutated version of the gene

has reached, especially as its function is to

knock out an important protein of the immune

system.



Do so many whites have the mutated gene, O'Brien

asks, because it protected people in generations

past from an ancient plague, or maybe a previous

visitation of the AIDS epidemic?



Geneticists who study breast cancer are asking the

same sort of questions about the two genes called

BRCA1 and BRCA2, for breast cancer 1 and 2, which

can cause breast and ovarian cancer. Both genes

are found in 1 percent of Ashkenazi Jews, a

surprisingly high percentage.



In seeking possible reasons, scientists are

cornering each other at meetings or talking to

each other on the telephone or writing provocative

editorials in journals. So far, opinion is

divided. Some are enthusiastically looking for

subtle advantages conferred by these mutated

genes. Others are more skeptical. Where, they ask,

is the evidence for a selection effect? "It's a

debate that rages in the absence of any data,"

said Dr. Lawrence Brody, a geneticist at the

National Center for Human Genome Research in

Bethesda, Md.



O'Brien is on the side of those who think the

mutations benefited populations in generations

past. He noted that the great population

geneticist, J.B.S. Haldane, said in the 1940s that

probably the greatest selection pressure of all is

not a changing environment or a scarce food supply

but the harsh culling of infectious disease.

O'Brien said he would not be surprised if

mutations like the gene that protects against AIDS

were preserved for this reason.



The mutated gene was discovered earlier this year

by Dr. Nathaniel Landau of the Aaron Diamond

Research Center in New York and his colleagues in

three gay white men who had been exposed

repeatedly to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, but

never became infected.



Then O'Brien and his colleagues studied 1,965

people who had been repeatedly exposed to the AIDS

virus because they were gay men, intravenous drug

users who shared needles or hemophiliacs who

repeatedly injected themselves with blood products

that were tainted with the AIDS virus.



Most became infected. But among the few who

escaped the virus, they found 18 whites with two

copies of the mutated gene. They and others report

that 1 percent of whites in the general population

have two copies of the mutated gene, making them

immune to AIDS.



The probability calculations that are basic to

genetics indicate that in order for one out of 100

whites to have two copies of the gene, as many as

one out of five in the white population must have

a single copy of it. And it is even more common

among northern Europeans, said Dr. Michael Dean,

who is acting chief of the human genetics section

at the cancer institute in Frederick. He now finds

that as many as 23 percent of British, Swedish and

Russian whites have at least one copy of the gene.



Yet the mutation would seem to be deleterious

because it knocks out a protein, a chemokine

receptor, that protrudes from the surface of white

blood cells and allows them to respond to certain

immune system hormones known as chemokines.



And so, O'Brien said, the first question he and

others asked was, are people who have two copies

of this mutated gene healthy? O'Brien began by

studying the 18 people he had found who had double

doses of the HIV resistance gene.



"We're bringing people in and doing a complete

clinical work-up," O'Brien said. As yet, he said,

neither he nor others who are trying the same

thing have found any evidence that people with the

mutated genes are in ill health or that their

immune systems are anything but completely robust.



That suggests, O'Brien said, that there is

redundancy in the immune system, that something

else can take over when the chemokine receptor

protein is destroyed by mutations. And, he said,

it also suggests that the AIDS resistance gene is

in the population for a reason. It is almost

unheard of, he said, for 20 percent of a

population to have a single copy of a mutated gene

and 1 percent to have two copies of a gene that

confers no advantage.



O'Brien and his colleagues at the cancer institute

are studying the mathematics of the AIDS

resistance gene's spread. They assume, since the

gene is not found in blacks or Asians, that it

arose after Caucasians split off from blacks about

150,000 to 200,000 years ago. Anthropologists have

determined that the ancestral white population may

have had just a few thousand individuals.



And so, the cancer institute investigators asked,

if the mutation arose in that population by

chance, and if there was no selective advantage or

disadvantage to having the mutated gene, what is

the likelihood that, by chance, its frequency

would drift up to 20 percent of the white

population today? "The likelihood is almost zero,"

O'Brien said. "The point is, you don't get that

high numbers by genetic drift alone. You need

selective pressure."



But if the HIV resistance gene protects against

disease, it is still uncertain what disease it

protects against. Some, like Dr. David Baltimore,

a molecular biologist at the Massachusetts

Institute of Technology, have suggested that

perhaps there was an HIV epidemic hundreds or

thousands of years ago, and those who have the

gene today are descendants of its survivors.

Another possibility, O'Brien said, is that the

gene might protect against the Black Plague or

tuberculosis, a known scourge of European

populations.



The tuberculosis hypothesis, O'Brien said, is

particularly appealing because tuberculosis

bacteria, like HIV, slip into a type of white

blood cell called macrophages. Their entry might

be hindered if the chemokine protein were absent,

although that is yet to be determined, O'Brien

said.



The breast cancer genes are a different sort of

puzzle, researchers said. Women who inherit a

single copy of either of these mutated genes,

BRCA1 or BRCA2, have a significant chance, as high

as 90 percent, of getting breast cancer in their

lifetimes, and a 40 to 60 percent chance of

getting ovarian cancer. So why, if there is no

purpose to these mutated genes, would 1 percent of

Ashkenazi Jewish women have them?



Dr. Mary-Claire King, a geneticist at the

University of Washington, said, "We know two

things about BRCA1."



"We know the gene controls cell proliferation,"

she went on, and though the evidence comes only

from her impressions, that "when you work with

women with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, you find out

that they are the healthiest, fittest women that

you would ever expect to meet." So, she added,

"I've come up with the following notion: Suppose a

woman has a BRCA1 mutation. She will therefore

have less BRCA1 protein available in her breast

epithelial cells and the cells may grow faster.

The most important thing for survival of your

lineage is whether you can bear a child and

whether you can lactate efficiently."



The cells that proliferate rapidly in women with

BRCA1 mutations are the same cells that make milk,

King noted. "Suppose that women with BRCA1

mutations are more likely to lactate under

starvation conditions," she said. And suppose,

further, that their ovary cells are more likely to

produce eggs. Those women, then, would be more

likely to produce broods of children during

famines when other women's fertility dropped and

their newborn babies starved, she suggested.



It is still just a wildly speculative hypothesis,

King confessed, but she is taking it seriously

enough to look for preliminary evidence that might

support it. In a study of Jewish women in New

York, she is testing for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes

and is questioning the women about their

fertility, asking how long it took them to become

pregnant and whether they had difficulty producing

enough breast milk to feed their children.



The breast cancer mutations join several other

mutations that seem unusually common among

Ashkenazi Jews. For example, said Dr. Arno G.

Motulsky, a medical geneticist at the University

of Washington in Seattle, Ashkenazi Jews tend to

have genes that when present in a double dose,

cause deadly neurological diseases, like Tay-Sachs

disease, and debilitating metabolic diseases, like

Gaucher disease or Niemann-Pick disease.



Some have suggested, he said, that these genes,

when present in a single copy, protect against

tuberculosis. In that case, he said, the genes

might have been advantageous to the population,

even though anyone who inherited two copies of the

genes would die.



O'Brien said that cystic fibrosis was another

disease whose genes seemed too common, unless

there was a reason for the mutation. Studies in

animals, he said, suggest that people who inherit

a single copy of the cystic fibrosis gene might be

protected from cholera.



Brody, of the cancer institute, said he was

skeptical. He noted that at least in the case of

the Jewish diseases, there was another

explanation. Ashkenazi Jews and certain other

populations, like Finnish people or the Amish,

started from a very small group and remained

isolated, marrying within the group. Such

populations, Brody said, "have a whole host of

diseases that are more represented in them" than

in larger groups that are not so isolated. A rare

gene mutation can more easily become common in

such insular populations, he explained. But, he

added, "having said that, there's a whole school

that doesn't buy it."



Dr. Neil Risch, a geneticist at Stanford

University, is one who does buy that hypothesis.

He says it is possible to explain virtually all

the strikingly high gene frequencies that are now

of such interest to geneticists simply by

postulating that genes arose by chance and were

maintained by chance. Yes, he said, "it's an

interesting debate" to ask what the genes might be

good for. But, he said, "I think the burden is on

the selectionists to produce the selective

advantage." And so far, he said, for all their

enthusiastic speculation, scientists have only

found one incontrovertible example of a genetic

mutation that causes a disease but also confers a

selective advantage.



That example is the mutation that causes sickle

cell anemia. Those who inherit two copies of the

mutated gene get a potentially deadly disease.

Those who inherit one copy of the gene are

protected against malaria. "That's the only

convincing example I know," Risch said, and it was

discovered years ago.



Others, like Motulsky, are on the fence.



"I'm withholding my complete judgment about it,"

he said. "It makes good sense that some of these

genes would have served a purpose," he said. "On

the other hand, there is this argument that in any

limited population, there is this factor of

chance. If a population has a relatively limited

number of ancestors, then you would expect certain

genes, by chance, to become relatively frequent."



Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company

__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 17:50:07 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Very Smart Fruit Flies Yield Clues to the Molecular Basis of Memory

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Forwarded message:

December 3, 1996



Very Smart Fruit Flies Yield Clues to the

Molecular Basis of Memory



By INGRID WICKELGREN



[I] n bottles lining a wall of a Long Island

laboratory there are swarms of fruit flies

with an unusual ability. They have been endowed

with a gene that gives them photographic memory.



In bottles nearby are their less fortunate

cousins, genetically engineered for forgetfulness.

And one floor below scamper another product of the

genetic engineer's art: amnesiac mice.



These flies and mice are the product of efforts to

identify the genes and molecules that are involved

in laying down long-term memory. Researchers have

found a protein that serves as a kind of logical

switch, signaling to the nerve cell whether a

memory is to be stored for a fleeting moment or

permanently engraved in the mental archives.



This protein switch has its counterparts in flies,

mice and humans. "At a nuts and bolts level, our

brains are working by the same principles and

mechanisms as those of little fruit flies," said

Dr. Alcino Silva, a neuroscientist at Cold Spring

Harbor Laboratory on Long Island who has led much

of the mouse work.



Indeed, the recent work on this switch, called

CREB, has given scientists "a new vantage point

for understanding how memory works," said Dr. Eric

Kandel, a neurobiologist at Columbia University's

College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York

City who has pioneered research on the molecular

basis of memory. Many molecules, he noted, are

involved in governing something as complicated as

long-term memory. But CREB has afforded the most

enticing clue to the mystery of how the brain

decides what it will and will not remember for

good.



"CREB is the clearest example of a molecule

involved in long-term memory" to come out of

behavioral studies, said Dr. Larry Squire, a

neuroscientist at the Veterans Affairs Medical

Center in San Diego.



Dr. Howard Eichenbaum, a neuroscientist at Boston

University, said: "I'm very excited. It's amazing

that CREB is so specific to memory."



"The CREB story is growing stronger as new

evidence" provides powerful links between the

protein and various memory processes, he said.



The discovery of CREB's role in fruit flies and

mice has far-reaching implications. It could

answer such questions as why cramming for a test

does not work in the long run, or why certain

emotional events become instantly etched in the

mind. Medically, the findings could possibly lead

to drug treatments for memory loss, dementia and

post-traumatic stress disorder.



When the CREB switch in a cell is turned on,

researchers believe, it sets off the synthesis of

other proteins that cement lasting memories by

supporting the growth of new connections between

nerve cells. When it is turned off, CREB halts the

production of those cementing proteins, thus

preventing unnecessary memories from forming.



Studies done in Kandel's laboratory on sea-slug

cells supplied the first hint of a role for CREB

in memory. But the recent fruit fly work provides

the most striking behavioral demonstration that

CREB works as a memory switch.



In fruit flies, as in other species, CREB is a

so-called transcription factor, a protein in the

cell nucleus that binds to DNA and causes nearby

genes to be spun into protein. Researchers have

discovered how the nerve cell flips the CREB

switch on and off. A protein called the CREB

activator turns it on, and CREB repressor turns it

off.



The gene sequences used to make the CREB activator

and CREB repressor proteins have also been

identified, and a few years ago Dr. Jerry Yin, a

biologist now at Cold Spring Harbor, endowed fruit

flies with extra genes so that one group acquired

an extra CREB activator and the other gained a

CREB repressor. To test their memories, he teamed

up with Dr. Timothy Tully, a geneticist at Cold

Spring Harbor.



Tully developed a test that measures how fast the

flies learn to associate an odor with an electric

shock in a way that produced a lasting memory.

Normal flies need 10 training sessions to form a

persistent recollection of the test. Flies with an

extra dose of CREB repressor could not form

lasting memories at all. "That showed beyond

reasonable doubt" that CREB repressor blocks

long-term memory, Tully said.



But most surprising of all, the insects fortified

with an extra CREB activator gene needed just a

single training session. "This implies these flies

have a photographic memory," Tully said. He said

they are just like students "who could read a

chapter of a book once, see it in their mind, and

tell you that the answer is in paragraph 3 of page

274."



The state of the CREB switch, at least in fruit

flies, seems to depend on the prevailing balance

in the nerve cell between supplies of CREB

activator and CREB repressor. A preponderance of

CREB activator is needed for memory storage, said

Tully, who published his and Yin's results last

year in the journal Cell.



Ordinarily, there is an equilibrium between

activator and repressor, researchers believe. CREB

repressor remains present, they suspect, to

prevent the storage of boring and unnecessary

detail -- the clutter in a room, the babble in a

bar, the "ums" in a spoken sentence. "Memory is

not about storing information; it's about storing

useful information," Silva explained.



The CREB repressor can be thought of as a memory

filter. It dominates, the theory goes, until

something important happens, like an emotionally

powerful event, that either removes CREB repressor

from nerve cells or increases the levels of CREB

activator enough to make brain cells lay down a

permanent memory. This is presumably the mechanism

by which people vividly remember where they were

when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated

or, as in Silva's case, seeing a little red

bicycle he wanted at the age of 5.



Silva has recently moved the fruit fly work

forward by studying a similar system in

experimental mice. Mice learn what is safe to eat

by smelling what is on one another's breath,

behavior that Silva exploited to measure his

mice's ability to remember what they learn. He has

found that mice with a defect in the CREB

activator gene that causes them to make much less

of its product than is normal are virtually unable

to form long-term memories. His article is to

appear in January in the journal Current Biology.



Silva also discovered that his forgetful mice

could be made to remember much better when they

had short lessons with rests in between. The

treatment looks a lot like what good students do

-- study in many short bouts instead of cramming

just before a final. In both cases, Silva

suggested, the small amount of available CREB

activator in the relevant brain cells may limit

the amount of information an animal, or a person,

can take in at one time.



Shorter bouts of learning separated by rest, he

proposed, allow time for the available activator

to recycle from the previous learning trial and

respond again -- a molecular argument for steady

studying. "We can now give you a biological reason

why cramming doesn't work," Tully said.



He and others also hope to find chemical ways of

enhancing brain cell function in people with

dementias like Alzheimer's disease and even

age-related memory loss. Tully and Yin are forming

a company called Helicon Therapeutics to parlay

their knowledge of CREB into pharmaceutical

products.



Of course, such products must depend on knowledge

of many molecules other than CREB. "It's hard to

link such a complicated process as learning and

memory to just one molecule," said Dr. Richard

Goodman, a neuroscientist at Oregon Health

Sciences University in Portland.



Others agree and are seeking to identify the

molecular machinery surrounding CREB, including

the thousands of proteins whose genes CREB

controls. They are also trying to link molecular

memory processes to larger scale changes in brain

cells and brain cell circuits.



Indeed, many secrets of memory seem poised to

unravel from work on CREB. "CREB is one of the

first truly solid molecular clues about memory,"

Silva said. And memory, Kandel added, is "who we

are."



The state of the CREB switch, at least in fruit

flies, seems to depend on the prevailing balance

in the nerve cell between supplies of CREB

activator and CREB repressor. A preponderance of

CREB activator is needed for memory storage, said

Tully, who published his and Yin's results last

year in the journal Cell.



Ordinarily, there is an equilibrium between

activator and repressor, researchers believe. CREB

repressor remains present, they suspect, to

prevent the storage of boring and unnecessary

detail -- the clutter in a room, the babble in a

bar, the "ums" in a spoken sentence. "Memory is

not about storing information; it's about storing

useful information," Silva explained.



The CREB repressor can be thought of as a memory

filter. It dominates, the theory goes, until

something important happens, like an emotionally

powerful event, that either removes CREB repressor

from nerve cells or increases the levels of CREB

activator enough to make brain cells lay down a

permanent memory. This is presumably the mechanism

by which people vividly remember where they were

when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated

or, as in Silva's case, seeing a little red

bicycle he wanted at the age of 5.



Silva has recently moved the fruit fly work

forward by studying a similar system in

experimental mice. Mice learn what is safe to eat

by smelling what is on one another's breath,

behavior that Silva exploited to measure his

mice's ability to remember what they learn. He has

found that mice with a defect in the CREB

activator gene that causes them to make much less

of its product than is normal are virtually unable

to form long-term memories. His article is to

appear in January in the journal Current Biology.



Silva also discovered that his forgetful mice

could be made to remember much better when they

had short lessons with rests in between. The

treatment looks a lot like what good students do

-- study in many short bouts instead of cramming

just before a final. In both cases, Silva

suggested, the small amount of available CREB

activator in the relevant brain cells may limit

the amount of information an animal, or a person,

can take in at one time.



Shorter bouts of learning separated by rest, he

proposed, allow time for the available activator

to recycle from the previous learning trial and

respond again -- a molecular argument for steady

studying. "We can now give you a biological reason

why cramming doesn't work," Tully said.



He and others also hope to find chemical ways of

enhancing brain cell function in people with

dementias like Alzheimer's disease and even

age-related memory loss. Tully and Yin are forming

a company called Helicon Therapeutics to parlay

their knowledge of CREB into pharmaceutical

products.



Of course, such products must depend on knowledge

of many molecules other than CREB. "It's hard to

link such a complicated process as learning and

memory to just one molecule," said Dr. Richard

Goodman, a neuroscientist at Oregon Health

Sciences University in Portland.



Others agree and are seeking to identify the

molecular machinery surrounding CREB, including

the thousands of proteins whose genes CREB

controls. They are also trying to link molecular

memory processes to larger scale changes in brain

cells and brain cell circuits.



Indeed, many secrets of memory seem poised to

unravel from work on CREB. "CREB is one of the

first truly solid molecular clues about memory,"

Silva said. And memory, Kandel added, is "who we

are."



Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company

__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



GAMBIA-L Digest 45Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: GAMBIA'S LAND AND PEOPLEby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 2) [Fwd: [Fwd: "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTEL]]by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 3) FOOD FOR THOUGHTby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 4) SOLAR ENERGY FOR WHOM?!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 5) Forwarded: Three job openingsby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 6) Sources of 2nd hand computersby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 7) Re: THE FARAFENNI INCIDENTby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)8) New memberby "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no 9) BURKINA FASO-HUMAN RIGHTSby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)10) Forwarded posting of Musa Jawaraby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 11) Re: Miss WORLD Controversyby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 12) Re: New memberby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 13) Re: Miss WORLD Controversyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 14) Hello, users of Gambia-Lby J?rn Grotnes < jgr@sni.no 15) Re: Miss WORLD Controversyby Bayard Lyons < blyons@aed.aed.org 16) UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery and Corruptionby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)17) Paging in The Gambia?by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 18) Unsubscribe meby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)19) Re: Miss WORLD Controversyby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 20)by Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 21) Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical careabroadby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 22) How to tell an African from an African !!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)23) Re: Hello, users of Gambia-Lby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 24) Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care abroadby TSaidy1050@aol.com 25) Re: Unsubscribe meby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 26) New memberby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 27) Re: Miss WORLD Controversyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 28) SV: Hello, users of Gambia-Lby "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no 29) Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambiaby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 30) Re: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambiaby fceesay@brynmawr.edu (Waterloolu)31) Forwarded message of Sarian Loumby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 32) RWANDA-UN: Documents Show Boutros-Ghali Knew of 1994 Massacre (fwd)by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)33) Gene Mutations May Once Have Warded Off Diseasesby saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)34) Very Smart Fruit Flies Yield Clues to the Molecular Basis of Memoryby saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)35) Perplexing questions ?????by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)36) Re: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambiaby SARJOB@aol.com 37) Michael Jordan's fortunes :- Breakdown !!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)38) Re: Hello, users of Gambia-Lby SARJOB@aol.com 39) Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruptionby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)40) Gambia-l Informal Meetingby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 41) Re: US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 42) 96L03045.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 43) Re: US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIAby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 44) The perfect holiday gift. NOT!!!!!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)45) THE PERFECT GIFT(FLOP)!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 46) Re: Gambia-l Informal Meetingby Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no 47) PEACE ...by Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 48) Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruptionby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 49) Hey good lookingby "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu 50)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 51)by Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu 52) Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical careabroad -Replyby Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu 53) Hey good looking -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 54) Re: Hey good looking -Replyby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 55) 96L06008.htmlby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 56) forwarding new member introby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 57) Re: Hey good looking -Reply -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 58) Re: Hey good looking -Replyby "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu 59) Welcoming a new member!!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 60) US makes exchange of info a crimeby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)61) AFRICA-CHINA: Taiwan Still Wins Friends Through DollarDiplomacyby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)62) Re: 96L06008.htmlby Haddijatou Kah < jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu 63) They're Too Good; That's Not Fair !!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)64) Re: New Membersby harr njai < hfn194@soton.ac.uk 65) Four Africans Join Race For Top U.N. Jobby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)66) house-keepingby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 67) What She really means !!!!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)68) Women's Hazardous Materials Sheetby saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 16:06:33 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: GAMBIA'S LAND AND PEOPLEMessage-ID: < 30BEFDD8.7A8@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH forwarded:->=20> EXCERTPS FROM GAMBIA'S WEB PAGE HISTORY SECTION(Regards Basss!!)>=20> -- 3. LAND AND PEOPLE>=20> Named after The River Gambia which flows> through its length from East to West for three hundred> miles, The Gambia .a relatively small country in West> Africa. Its population of roughly one and half million lives> within a narrow belt extending from either side of The> River Gambia.> The principal ethnic groups are the Wollofs and> the Mandinkas the former living mainly in the capital city> of Banjul, while the latter constitute the single largest> tribal unit of The Gambia. These ethnic groups are reminiscent of the> former Empire of the Wollofs in the Senegambian Region and the famous> Mandingo Empire of Mali and Songhai.In addition there are the> light-skinned and straight-haired Fulas and the trading Sarahuleys.> Another group, the Akus or Creoles, are an important segment of the> local elite; there are> some Mauritanians, Morrocans and Lebanese, mostly traders and> shopkeepers. The> Gambians are usually tall, dark and sturdy people with fine features an=> an easy going> charm. Each ethnic group speaks its own language, but English is> commonly spoken as well> as being the official language of the country. There not only is harmon=> between the different> groups, but a fusion is taking place by cultural interaction and> intermarriage, to an extent that> the Gambia can be called a melting pot of West African ethnic groups> where a modern> composite African is being evolved.> The population is predominantly Muslim with more than 90% followin=> Islam. The remaining 10% are mostly Christians of different> denominations including Anglicans,> Methodists, and Roman Catholics. Most of the people are strict in their> Religious practices> and the devout Muslims can be seen praying not only in Mosques but also> in other public> places at all prayer times of the day. There is, however, no fanaticism> and amity prevails> between religious and ethnic groups.>=20> Top of Page>=20> 4. The River>=20> A major attraction for the visitor to The Gambia, this great West> African River rises in> the Futa Jallon highlands nearly a thousand river miles away in the> Republic of Guinea. It> crosses Eastern Senegal before entering Gambian territory some 300 mile=> (480 Kilometers)> inland. In The Gambia, The River is the dominating features and provide=> both a useful> means of transportation and irrigation as well as a rich ground for> fishing, boating and sailing.> The River Gambia is several miles wide at its mouth near Cape St.> Mary and has a> bar with a depth of 27 feet (8. 1 Meters) . It narrows to three miles> (4.8 Kilometers) at> Banjul where the ferry to Barra operates. Ocean-going vessels up to> about 3,000 gross> registered (241 Kilometers) to Kuntaur. The River is also navigable to> steamers for 140> miles (225 Kilometers) farther upstream.> For the first 80 Miles (129 kilometers) inland from Banjul, The> River Gambia is> fringed with mangrove-covered banks, which give way to red ironstone> cliffs crowned with a> tangle of green vegetation. Farther up River, the ironstone cliffs give> way to banks of waving> grass and parklands. The whole River and the numerous creeks (locally> known as 'Bolons')> which join it, are fascinating to the bird lover and the student of> nature: Hippopotami,> Crocodiles and Dog-faced baboons are often seen.> In the past, The River's> fame lay in the fact that, for> sailing vessels, it> was navigable at least as far a=> the> country's eastern boundary; It> is one of> the finest waterways in West> Africa.> More recently, it has become th=> target> for government development plan=> including an extension to the> Port of> Banjul. Fisheries development, Hydrological Surveys, a rice development> project and even a> feasibility survey for a bridge-barrage building program at the> Trans-Gambia Ferry crossing> near Farafenni. The Bridge-Barrage Project is to be a joint venture by> the Senegalese and> Gambian Governments.> In addition to Ferries, ships and cutters loaded with groundnuts,> the country's main> export crop, can be seen plying up and down the River, and dugout canoe=> used by> fishermen are also a common sight, Their existence-,. however, does not> diminish the serene,> tranquil beauty of the Great River flowing majestically westward into> the Atlantic Ocean.> Like their forerunners, the men-of-war and the slave ships which fought> battles and went> this way in years, these river craft only add to the Gambia's colourful> beauty.>=20> Top of Page>=20> 5 CLIMATE>=20> The Gambia is generally recognized as having perhaps the most> agreeable climate in> West Africa. The weather is subtropical with distinct dry (7 Months) an=> Rainy seasons.> There is a dry wind called the Harmattan which blows during the dr=> season. The> Harmattan Sahara winds give the Gambia a uniquely pleasant winter,> completely rainless and> blessed with daily sunshine. From November to May, the temperature> varies between 70oF> (21oC) and 80oF (27oC) and the relative humidity stays between 30% and> 60%. Summer> temperatures range between 80oF (27oC) and 90oF (32oC) and the relative> humidity is> high. The rains begin in June and continue to October, conceding with> the warmer weather.> Inland, the cool season is shorter, and by the day high temperatures ar=> encountered> between March and June. Generally, there is considerable cooling off in> the evening. Rainfall> in most parts of the country does not exceed 40 inches (1,016> Millimeters) and sunny> periods occur on most days even in the rainy season.> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 16:15:27 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [Fwd: [Fwd: "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTEL]]Message-ID: < 30BEFFEF.4FCB@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------93D31DD5BEC"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------93D31DD5BECContent-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableX-MIME-Autoconverted: from 8bit to quoted-printable by mx4.u.washington.edu id FAA08124> Zambia-Sexism>=20> Zambian Women Protest Against "Sexist" Hotel>=20> >From Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent>=20> LUSAKA, Zambia - Women delegates attending a sub-regional meeting here> on> Saturday joined hundreds of their colleagues protesting against sexist> practices at the> "Holiday Inn Garden Court", one of Zambia's leading hotels.>=20> The demonstrators accused the inn of discriminating women who went to> the hotel when> unaccompanied by men.>=20> The militant women stopped some of vehicles and advised passengers to> stay away from the> hotel, arguing that it had breached the Zambian constitution, which> recognises the 1979> United Nations convention on the elimination of all forms of> discrimination against women.>=20> The Zambian women were supported in their demonstration by their> colleagues from> Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and> Zimbabwe, who are> currently attending the African Women's Development and Communication> Network> (Femnet) conference.>=20> Saturday's demonstration was inspired by an incident which occured earl=> this month when> the winner of the 1994 Miss Zambia beauty contest, Elizabeth Mwanza, wh=> was prevented> from entering the hotel because she was not in company of a man.>=20> Under the guise of preventing prostitution, the inn's management has pu=> up a policy that> prevents women from patronising their hotel if not accompanied by men.>=20> But Mwanza told PANA that she intends to institute legal actions agains=> the hotel because it> has been denying women their rights of freedom and movement.>=20> "The fact is you will still find prostitutes in the hotel and the hotel> knows how those prostitutes> find their way in the rooms. Why should it only be women to be refused> to enter the hotel> and not men as well. what criteria does the hotel use to distinguish wh=> is a prostitute and> who is not?," Mwanza questioned.>=20> Stlankie Chipeya, South Africa's women's national coalition project> manager who is> attending the Femnet conference, expressed her "disgust" at the hotel> for promoting gender> apartheid.>=20> " I was really shocked to note that Holiday Inn Hotel here in Zambia> refuses women who are> unaccompanied to enter the hotel. Why should apartheid be practised> against women? We> have Holiday Inns in South Africa which don't deny entrance to women.> How do they know> this is a prostitute, is it written on their heads, ?" wondered Chipeya.>=20> Some of the demonstrators at the hotel carried placards, including some> which read :> "Holiday Inn Garden of Adam," "Expose Holiday Inn sexism Horrors,"> "Holiday Inn> Breaches Constitution" and "Keep Out Sexist Hotels.">=20> In 1992, a Zambian woman activist, Sara Longwe, filed and won her case> in the Lusaka high> court against Hotel Intercontinental, which had barred her from enterin=> a hotel room in the> company of her white husband.>=20> --> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03PoetryReadingExcerpt from "Song ofOcol"=20by Okot p'Bitek=20(Heinemann AfricanWriters Series)=20You woman fromKikuyuland=20Let that burden slide,=20Fall from your back=20You are no mere=20Donkey cart;=20Cut that mukwa cord=20Cutting a valley in yourhead,=20Burn the kyondo sacks=20That bow you down=20To see only my dustyboots,=20Lift up your head=20Walk erect=20My love,=20Let me see=20Your beautiful eyes,=20Let me caress=20Your sultry neck,=20Let me kiss yourdimples ...=20Shut up you=20Bush poet from Kiambu=20And you from Nyeri,=20Cease insulting my wife=20With your stupid song=20My girl is not=20A camel--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03--------------93D31DD5BECContent-Type: message/rfc822Content-Disposition: inlineReturn-Path: < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Received: from qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa by qatar.net.qa (SMI-8.6/SMI-SVR4)id QAA02173; Sun, 1 Dec 1996 16:07:00 -0300Message-ID: < 30BEA661.5BBE@QATAR.NET.QA Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 09:54:26 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Reply-To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Organization: ISLAMIC INSTITUTE FOR TECH. TRAININGX-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0 (Win95; I)MIME-Version: 1.0To: kolls567@qatar.net.qa Subject: [Fwd: "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTEL]Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableX-MIME-Autoconverted: from 8bit to quoted-printable by mx4.u.washington.edu id FAA08124BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:>=20> Zambia-Sexism>=20> Zambian Women Protest Against "Sexist" Hotel>=20> >From Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent>=20> LUSAKA, Zambia - Women delegates attending a sub-regional meeting here> on> Saturday joined hundreds of their colleagues protesting against sexist> practices at the> "Holiday Inn Garden Court", one of Zambia's leading hotels.>=20> The demonstrators accused the inn of discriminating women who went to> the hotel when> unaccompanied by men.>=20> The militant women stopped some of vehicles and advised passengers to> stay away from the> hotel, arguing that it had breached the Zambian constitution, which> recognises the 1979> United Nations convention on the elimination of all forms of> discrimination against women.>=20> The Zambian women were supported in their demonstration by their> colleagues from> Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and> Zimbabwe, who are> currently attending the African Women's Development and Communication> Network> (Femnet) conference.>=20> Saturday's demonstration was inspired by an incident which occured earl=> this month when> the winner of the 1994 Miss Zambia beauty contest, Elizabeth Mwanza, wh=> was prevented> from entering the hotel because she was not in company of a man.>=20> Under the guise of preventing prostitution, the inn's management has pu=> up a policy that> prevents women from patronising their hotel if not accompanied by men.>=20> But Mwanza told PANA that she intends to institute legal actions agains=> the hotel because it> has been denying women their rights of freedom and movement.>=20> "The fact is you will still find prostitutes in the hotel and the hotel> knows how those prostitutes> find their way in the rooms. Why should it only be women to be refused> to enter the hotel> and not men as well. what criteria does the hotel use to distinguish wh=> is a prostitute and> who is not?," Mwanza questioned.>=20> Stlankie Chipeya, South Africa's women's national coalition project> manager who is> attending the Femnet conference, expressed her "disgust" at the hotel> for promoting gender> apartheid.>=20> " I was really shocked to note that Holiday Inn Hotel here in Zambia> refuses women who are> unaccompanied to enter the hotel. Why should apartheid be practised> against women? We> have Holiday Inns in South Africa which don't deny entrance to women.> How do they know> this is a prostitute, is it written on their heads, ?" wondered Chipeya.>=20> Some of the demonstrators at the hotel carried placards, including some> which read :> "Holiday Inn Garden of Adam," "Expose Holiday Inn sexism Horrors,"> "Holiday Inn> Breaches Constitution" and "Keep Out Sexist Hotels.">=20> In 1992, a Zambian woman activist, Sara Longwe, filed and won her case> in the Lusaka high> court against Hotel Intercontinental, which had barred her from enterin=> a hotel room in the> company of her white husband.>=20> --> SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03PoetryReadingExcerpt from "Song ofOcol"=20by Okot p'Bitek=20(Heinemann AfricanWriters Series)=20You woman fromKikuyuland=20Let that burden slide,=20Fall from your back=20You are no mere=20Donkey cart;=20Cut that mukwa cord=20Cutting a valley in yourhead,=20Burn the kyondo sacks=20That bow you down=20To see only my dustyboots,=20Lift up your head=20Walk erect=20My love,=20Let me see=20Your beautiful eyes,=20Let me caress=20Your sultry neck,=20Let me kiss yourdimples ...=20Shut up you=20Bush poet from Kiambu=20And you from Nyeri,=20Cease insulting my wife=20With your stupid song=20My girl is not=20A camel;=20=20The Women's Forum has undergonereconstruction.Regular users should change theirbookmarks.=20Please click below to enter the women'sforum.=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03--------------93D31DD5BEC--------------------------------Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 20:49:47 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: FOOD FOR THOUGHTMessage-ID: < 30BF403B.18F3@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-- FOOD FOR THOUGHT>From 13-17 November 1996 the World Food Summit of the UN's Food and Agri=cultureOrganization will take place in Rome. Its objective is to achieve"universalfood security" by the year 2010 and to eradicate hunger andmalnutrition. Giventhe fact that some 800 million people suffer from hunger, this is alaudablegoal.To achieve this goal, however, the new policy promoted by the WorldTradeOrganization (WTO) and followed by the FAO is the completecommercializationand industrialization of all agricultural and food production, thegeneticmanipulation of food and the further liberalization and globalization offoodtrade. The future of food security will not be in the hands of localfarmersand women, but will be entrusted to huge multinational agribusinessconcernsoperating world-wide. The results will be large scale displacement offarmersfrom food production and ensuing unemployment, and the end of nationalfoodself-sufficiency.To ensure Food Security globally to a handful of large companies whichcanmanipulate prices and profits is de facto to make them guardians ofpeople'smost basic food needs. The neoliberal global food policy will affectpoorpesants, particularly rural women. Here again women as food providers atthehousehold level will be the main victims of this policy.In June 1996 an FAO Conference on Plant Genetic Resources took place inLeipzig, Germany. An independent NGO meeting proceeded it, entitled: "InSafeHands: Communities, Safeguard Biodiversity and Food Security." At thisconference several women from South and North observed that the wholediscussion of "Food Security" did not take into account the fact that itiswomen world-wide who provide food, both as producers and as consumers,to theirfamilies.We decided to formulate a statement rejecting the trend to remove thefoodsecurity from the hands of communities, farmers and women, and tocriticise theneoliberal policy of global food trade and the genetic manipulation offood forthe sake of profit. This statement, was distributed in Leipzig. Now wewant toshare it world-wide through women's and other networks, and collectsignaturesto present at FAO/World Food Security meeting, in Rome in November. Weinviteyou to join this campaign, by discussing the issue and distributing thisstatement and collecting signatures.Please keep us informed of your participation in this effort at one oftheaddresses below. Send signatures there, and we will let you know aboutfutureactivities. We look forward to your active co-operation. Yourssincerely: MariaMiews ITPS e.v Am Zwinger 16 33602 Bielefeld GermanyVandana Shiva, Third World Network IndiaA 60 Hauz Khas New Delhi 110016, IndiaTel/Fax: +49 521 67692Fax: +91 11 68 56795LEIPZIG APPEAL FOR WOMEN'S FOOD SECURITYFor thousands of years women have produced their own food and guaranteedfoodsecurity for their children and communities. Even today 80% of the workinlocal food production in Africa is done by women. In Asia it is 50-60%and inLatin America 30-40%. Everywhere in the world women are responsible forfoodsecurity at the household level. In patriarchal society, however, thiswork hasbeen devalued.All societies have survived historically because they provided foodsecurityfor their people. This policy, however has been subverted byglobalisation,trade liberalisation, industrialisation and commercialisation andagriculturalproducts under the auspices of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) andthe WorldBank/IMF.In November 1996 the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation will hold aWorldfood Summit in Rome. Its goal is to achieve "universal food security" bytheyear 2010, eradicating hunger and malnutrition. However, the technicalpreparatory papers show that this objective is to be met through acontinuationand extension of industrialusation and the world-wide trade of food.Food willbe produced where labour is cheapest and environmental protectionsweakest.Poor communities will be forced to produce luxury products for export toreachcountries and classes. These trends are alredy in effect, withdevastatingresults: large-scale disappearance of small farmers; the end of foodself-sufficiency; reliance on monoculture; genetic manipulation of food; lossofbiodiversity and sustainability. The impoverished rural people who aredisplaced through this world agriculture policy end up as marginalmembers ofsociety in over-crowded mega-cities without work, hope-or food. Althoughit isknown that this policy is the cause of poverty and malnutrition, it isstillproposed as a remedy for these very ill. The most vulnerable groupsaffected bythese policies are poor rural women and children.This policy also threatens food security and safety in the North, wherethefamily farm has been rapidly replaced by chemical-intensiveagrobusiness.Consumers have become hostages to a handful of transnational foodprocessing,and trading corporations. At the consumption end of the globalised foodchain,women as housewives can no longer guarantee that they can give theirfamilieswholesome and healthy food.In Peru, Chile and other countries of the South, women are fightingagainstthis monopolic policy, building their own communal food and healthysystems.Women in indigenous societies fight against land alienation; women inexport-oriented agriculture oppose hazardous chemicals. They are supported bywomen inthe North who call for boycotts of these export products: flowers,vegetables,shrimps.Many groups in the North and South reject genetic manipulation of food.We aretold that this bio-technology is necessary to feed a growing worldpopulation.However, 60% of cereals are fed to animals in industrial farmingsystems. Andmore and more land in the South is not used for nourishing local people,butfor the production of luxury items for export.The comercial interests connected to this technology are particularlyapparentin the promotion of patenting of life forms - plants, animals and humansunder the protection of Trade Related Intellectual Property Rights(TRIPs). Inthe South, the patenting of life forms is opposed because it is in manycasesbased on simple piracy theft of indigenous biodiversity and localknowledge. Inthe North, many people oppose patents on life forms for ethical reasons.On the consumer side, a majority of European oppose geneticallymanipulatedfoods. Yet the European Union promotes such "novel food", even refusingtolabel it, thus denying consumers their human and civil right todetermine whatthey eat. Consumption in this so-called "free market" becomes a matterofcoercion.World-wide, women are resisting the policies which destroy the basis oftheirlivelihood and food sovereignty. And they also create alternatives toguaranteefood security for their communities based on different principles andmethodsthan those governing the dominant, profit-oriented global economy.They are:* localisation and regionalisation instead of globalisation;* non-violence instead of aggressive domination;* equality and reciprocity instead of competition;* respect for the integrity of nature and her species;* understanding humans as part of nature instead of as masters overnature;* protection of biodiversity in production and consumption.Food security for all is not possible within a global market systembased onthe dogmas of free trade: permanent growth, comparative advantages,competitionand profit maximization.On the other hand, Food Security can be achieved if people within theirlocaland regional economies feel responsible, both as producers andconsumers, forthe sustainability of land and other resources, for the social andecologicalconditions of food production, distribution and consumption, for thepreservation of cultural and biological diversity where self-sufficiencyis themain ecological goal.Our Food security is too vital an issue to be left in the hands of a fewtransnational corporations with their profit motives, or up to nationalgovernments that increasingly lose control over food security decisions,or toa few - mostly male - national delegates at UN conferences who takedecisionsaffecting all our lives.IF YOU WANT TO JOIN US IN THIS APPEAL, PLEASE SEND YOUR SIGNITURES ANDADDRESSES TO EITHER MARIA MIES OR VANDANA SHIVA. CONTACT AS ABOVE.EVENTSOctober 6-11, 1996 Mangochi, Malawi'Community Voices' and Annual Congress of The Media Institute ofSouthernAfrica, MISA. Contact John Baker, MISA Private Bag 13386, Windhoek,Namibia.Tel: 264-61-232975 Fax: 264-61-248016 Email: johnb@ingrid.misa.org.na October 13-18, 1996, Machakos, KenyaCommunity Writers' Workshop. Organised by Arid Lands InformationNetwork,Forest Action Network and EcoNews Africa. Contact: Community MediaProgramCoordinator, EcoNews Africa. P.O Box 76406, Nairobi. Tel&Fax:254-2-604682 Tel:254-2-605127 Email: econews@tt.sasa.unon.org October 16-17, 1996 Munich GermanyIIC/FES Pre-Conference Seminar on Communications for development. Somesuccessful applications of information and technology in developingcountries.Contact: Mercy Wambui, Co-Organiser, EcoNews Africa P.O Box 76406,Nairobi.Tel&Fax: 254-2-604682 Tel: 254-2-605127 Email: Mwambui@tt.sasa.unon.org October 14-16, 1996, Lagos, NigeriaNGOs and the implementation of Habitat II- An African Regional Workshop=2EContact:Prof.A.G Onibokun, CASSAD, Ibadan, Nigeria Fax: 234-2-810453SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 01 Dec 1995 20:37:28 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: SOLAR ENERGY FOR WHOM?!Message-ID: < 30BF3D57.31AB@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-- Subject:=20SOLAR ENERGY for WHOM?!Date:=20Fri, 01 Dec 1995 20:25:48 +0300From:=20BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Organization:=20ISLAMIC INSTITUTE FOR TECH. TRAININGTo:=20SOLAR ENERGY FOR WHOM?By Lewis MachipisaHad the world leaders who will attend the Sep. 16-17 World Solar Summitcomehere a bit earlier, they may have been able to see the Mujuru familyswitchback to electricity after six years of frustration with solartechnology. Theystopped using their solar system at the start of this month.''Solar energy is not as effective as we could not use it for otherthingssuch as cooking and pumping water,'' says Emmanuel Mujuru, whose fatherowns afarm in this small mining town about 200 km south-west of Harare.''You would have to have an installation for each of these things andthatcosts a lot of money,'' he adds. ''We could only use it for lighting andnothing else. But we need more than just light. How many people canafford toinstall a solar system for a water pump, a solar system for a cooker andonefor a geyser?''Africa has plenty of sunshine, but solar power remains only oflimited useas an alternative energy source. ''The high unit costs of solar systemshaveprevented a wider use of all these systems by potential users,'' notesanassessment of solar and wind energy utilisation in Africa by the Dakarofficeof Enda-Third World, a international developmental non- governmentalorganisation (NGO). The cost of generators and accessories forphotovoltaicsystems is about three times that of fossil fuel systems, according toENDA-TW.The Mujurus paid the equivalent of 2,500 U.S. dollars all told fortheirsolar system. Prices have gone down since then but they are still high,according to figures quoted to IPS by Ecological Designs, a firm thatsuppliesand installs solar equipment here. A system that gives enough energy foronebulb and a radio costs 800 U.S. dollars, including the installationcosts. Oneable to powerall lights in a four-bedroomed house plus a radio costsaround 1,100 dollars.Few here can afford that. Only about 7,000 homes in Zimbabwe usesolarpower, according Gengez Gangat, director of Ecological Designs. ''Salestax onimported solar panels and solar batteries is very high and this has beenthemajor obstacle stifling growth in that industry,'' Gangat told IPS.No one from the Mujuru family will be attending the summit to sharetheirexperiences with the delegations representing 76 families and 22 NonGovernmental Organisations who will discuss how to expand the use ofsolarpower and other renewable sources of energy.Had he been able to go, Emmanuel Mujuru would also have told thedelegates ofanother problem his family has had.''Also our experience with solar energy was the lack of back-upservice,'' hetold IPS. ''Spares are not readily available in Mvuma and each timesomethingbreaks down, you have to go to Harare or Masvingo for spares. Againthat needsmoney. Once the company sold us the panels, that was the last time wesawthem.''Still, there has been some increase worldwide in the use of solar andotheralternative sources ofenergy. According to the UN Educational,Scientific andCultural Organisation (UNESCO), about 18 percent of the world's primaryenergynow comes from renewable sources.One reason why developing countries should take a hard look atalternativeenergy sources is that, by the year 2020, they are expected to consumemore=20than half the world's energy but many of them do not have adequateenergyresources.While the idea of using solar energy to cook, for example, is spreadingin thenorth, people in many developing nations are still using firewood, whichfuelsdeforestation.In Zimbabwe, more than seven million people depend on fuelwood,consuming wellover five million tonnes annually. Moreover, throughout Africa, womenspendlong hours and a great deal of energy searching for wood that isbecomingincreasingly scarce.Over the years, African officials have shown little regard for solarpower.Despite a ''glut of results and prototype shapes in annual reports,actualapplications on the ground remain very modest,'' says Enda-TW.According to Gangat, ''there has been a lack of commitment bygovernment at ahigh level''.''The (Zimbabwe) government should have made sure that nationalutilitycompanies such as ZESA (Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority) create alarge-scale solar power generating station to bring power to the people,'' hesays.''Some of the people are in very remote areas. It will take them morethan 20years before they can have electricity from ZESA.''Only about five percent of people in the rural areas, where threeout ofevery four Zimbabweans live, have access to electricity. Percentagesvaryelsewhere in the world. So does the feasibility of bringing electricalpower toeveryone. Solar power could be the answer in many cases, according toGibsonMandishona, national project manager for the World Bank's GlobalEnvironmentFacility (GEF) in Zimbabwe.''Many developing countries experience long hours of sunshine so tappingsolarenergy would help them immensely,'' he explains. For starters, though,somegovernments, including Zimbabwe's could make it cheaper for people toswitch tosolar energy.''What I want to come out of the summit are concrete measures bygovernmentthat it is going to reduce sales tax, duties and surtax on solarequipment,''says Gangat.Source:- IPS Features--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Dec 1996 14:33:48 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded: Three job openingsMessage-ID: < 199612011933.OAA09012@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu ----- Begin Included Message ----->From owner-forgrad-l-outgoing@mtu.edu Tue Nov 26 13:56:44 1996X-Received: MTU Resend v1.1 for forgrad-lX-Sender: jmoore@141.219.149.237 Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 13:56:36 -0500To: forgrad-l@mtu.edu From: "James B. Moore" < jmoore@mtu.edu Subject: Forwarded: Three job openingsMime-Version: 1.0Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 13:10:00 -0500To: forestry-l@mtu.edu, From: Blair Orr < bdorr@mtu.edu Subject: Three job openingsThree Job Announcements from a list:1. Socio-economist or Anthropologist, Nepal Himalayas2. GIS/Wetlands specialist, Adirondack Mountains, USA3. Public participation in environmental decisionmaking, Szentendre, Hungary********************************************1. We're trying to find a good, experienced soul to fill anin-country slot on this Nepal project. The Kali Gandaki "A" hydro project hasnow been approved so they start construction in the next few months. We needto fill a slot for an experienced Socio-Economist and/or Anthropologist, withinternational development project experience, preferably in the Asia region.Here is the job description:Socio-Economic Advisor & Trainer-- GANDA requires an experiencedSocio-Economist/Anthropologist for a long-term (1 year plus) field assignmentin Asia. Responsibilities include management and training of local staff,design and oversight of technical field studies, including studies aimed atproviding compensation and rehabilitation packages to residents affected byan upcoming infrastructure development project. The successful applicant willreside at the project site and will also have responsibility for ensuringthat social conditions-related mitigation and monitoring requirements aresuccessfully carried out during the initial construction stages. Applicantsmust have a Masters or Ph.D. in a relevant discipline.Qualified candidates please send a resume by FAX to 1-415-789-9245, attn.:JohnGarcia, Principal. Or, you can contact him directly at 1-415-789-9242(in California, USA). All inquiries must be received by November 23, 1996.************************************************************************2.Wetlands and Whole Watershed Project CoordinatorThe New York State Adirondack Park Agency seeks a statement of interest andqualifications for a position as a wetlands/GIS scientist funded for a 3 yearperiod.The individual must have experience assessing the vegetational, hydrologicand ecologic character of wetlands in a watershed context; be a demonstrablycompetent GIS operator with at least 1 year cumulative analytic andstatistical GIS experience; be adept at building and manipulating GISdatabases; have administrative experience in tracking product deliveryschedules, writing status reports, have skills in personnel interactions andindependent problem solving; and have airphoto and other remote sensinginterpretation experience.Although the individual should hold a Ph.D. those with a MS degree and havinggreater than the basic qualifications are encouraged to apply. As soon aspossible please send a statement of qualifications to Raymond P. Curran orDaniel M. Spada, Adirondack Park Agency, Box 99, Ray Brook, New York12977 USA (Phone 1-518-891-4050; FAX 1-518-891-3938; orE-MAIL apa@northnet.org ).3.The Regional Environmental Center for Central and Eastern Europe (REC), aninternational organization headquartered in Szentendre, is looking for aProject Officer for its Public Participation Program team. The Project Officerwill be responsible for overseeing the program's training activities inseveralCEE countries, as well as other policy research and monitoring activities toensure integration of public participation practices in environmentaldecisionmaking processes. Qualifications include: university degree inrelevantenvironmental or international field; minimum 3-5 years' experience in publicadvocacy or public participation-related issues; familiarity with keyenvironmental problems in the CEE region; fluency in English; demonstratedproject management skills; facilitation and training experience.Submit letter of inquiry and CV by December 2 to: Mr. Mozes Kiss, REC, AdyEndre 9-11, Szentendre 2000, HUNGARY; Fax: +36-26-311-294; email:A longer, more detailed version of this announcement will be posted latertodayon our Web site:/\_/ "Cyberspace is where..|@ @|..the WILD things are!"/~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~QQQ~~(_)~~QQQ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~| Rossen Roussev || Information Systems Officer, Webmaster Tel: (36-26) 311-199 || Regional Environmental Center Fax: (36-26) 311-294 || for Central and Eastern Europe e-mail: || Ady Endre ut 9-11 Rossen.Roussev@rec.org | 2000 Szentendre, Hungary http://www.rec.org/ \-------------------------------------------------------------------/-------------------------------------------------------------James B. MooreSystems AdministratorSchool of Forestry and Wood ProductsMichigan Technological UniversityHoughton, Michigan 49931Internet: jmoore@mtu.edu ------------------------------------------------------------------ End Included Message -----------------------------------Date: Sun, 01 Dec 1996 14:55:16 -0500From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Sources of 2nd hand computersMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19961201195516.30bf2a3c@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Earlier someone wrote:>We should note that the rate at which computers become outdated in the US is>rapid enough that there are probably thousands of computers that are>effectively junk at present. 386's would easily satisfy a Gambian school's>needs as far as the Internet and basic computer proficiency courses.>We could go "computer begging" in the US if we had some legitimate Gambian>organization as an umbrella. Perhaps GaSTech could provide this legitimacy>once we are properly set up. I would be inclined to think that large>corporations would regard such donations as good PR.Below are three articles on the subject of used computers, includingorganizations that collect them for redistribution:=============================New lives for old computers.Wilkins, FrancisCOPYRIGHT Environmental Action Inc. 1995Of the 10 million computers discarded annually in the United States, aboutnine million end up in landfills. Only 1 million are currently refurbished,donated to others or have their components recycled. However, the computerreuse and recycling industry is "growing exponentially," according toMichael Wiggins of Computer Reclamation, Inc., a Maryland-based non-profitthat repairs and then directs used equipment to other non-profit organizations.In 1991, $3 billion worth of equipment changed hands through more than 3,000used computer outlets in the United States. In addition, more than 200computer exchanges maintain databases that match up potential buyers andsellers of used equipment. According to Nikki and David Goldbeck's Choose toReuse (Ceres Press: Woodstock, NY, 1995, 456 pages, $15.95), some majorcomputer companies such as IBM and Hewlett-Packard are marketing their ownrefurbished or discontinued equipment from factory outlets. Computer repair,however, is one of the fastest growing businesses in the United States.Meanwhile, European Union countries are considering "take back" laws thatwould require manufacturers to recycle used equipment.The fast pace of technological development in the computer industry quicklyputs equipment out of date - 40 percent of new computer purchases are toreplace old models. For those who need cutting edge technology, the rapidimprovement of hardware has made the computer an almost semi-disposablecommodity. However, it has also spawned an expanding buyers' market, filledwith used - but, for many people, still very useful - equipment.As outdated machines command lower and lower resale prices, donations, whichto non-profits are tax-deductible, are becoming more popular. Severalnon-profits, such as Computer Reclamation, Inc., direct donated equipment topeople in need: low-income groups, schools and groups abroad. Another group,the East West Education Development Foundation in Boston, not only strivesto keep usable equipment out of the landfills, it also aims to nurtureemerging democracies in Eastern Europe and around the world by giving theircitizens tools with which to communicate.Monica Graves, procurement manager with East West, receives about 30 calls aday from people offering to donate computer equipment. She feels that thereis growing awareness of the available opportunities to recycle equipment."People are starting to think about recycling as they outgrow theircomputer, rather than years down the line," when they have far less value,Graves says.Many computer supplies and peripheral equipment can also be easily reused orrecycled. Floppy disks, for example, can be "written over" to store dataover 30,000 times; reuse is generally a question of erasing the datacurrently on the disk. Updated software renders an estimated 10 millionprograms obsolete each year, with up to 30 million disks being destroyed toprotect the copyright. Covenant Recycling Services, a California company,remarkets 50,000 to 100,000 disks per month. While most of them come fromsoftware publishers and other mass users, any business can collect its useddisks for resale. Another company, GreenD-isk, claims that every 100,000packages of its recycled disks sold saves almost 50,000 cubic feet oflandfill space.Laser toner printer cartridges can also be reused. Thirty million werethrown away in 1993, but if remanufactured they could save North Americanbusinesses an estimated $1.5 billion, as well as saving on raw materials andlandfill space. Companies that sell remanufactured cartridges, which costabout half the price of new ones, generally give credit for spent cartridgestoo. Ink-jet cartridges can be refilled up to 10 times if they are cleanedat the same time.========================================Old equipment going unused? Pass it on!(Consumer Watch)(where to donate used computers)(Brief Article)COPYRIGHT PC World Communications Inc. 1993XTs and ATs aren't stupid, they just need to find the right home, says theEast-West Foundation's Alex Randall. Any one of the following groups, andcountless more, are ready, willing, and able to adopt your orphanedhardware and software.CompuMentor 415/512-7784. Sells donated software to nonprofit groups for aminimal price.Computer Recycling Center 408/734-5030. Distributes donated equipment toCalifornia schools and provides ongoing support for hardware and software.Also trains individuals in computer maintenance.Computers and You 415/922-7593. A computer education and training center fordisadvantaged children and adults.Detwiler Foundation Inc. Computer for Schools Program 619/456-9045. Solicitscorporate donations of PC hardware, which it places in California schools.East-West Education Development Foundation 617/542-1234. Refurbishesequipment and donates it to needy groups in the United States and throughoutthe world. Accepts donations of single computers or bulk donations fromorganizations and businesses.National Cristina Foundation 800/274-7846. Brokers donated equipment to 500partner organizations for use in PC training and rehabilitation programs fordisabled and disadvantaged children.Non-Profit Computing Inc. 212/759-2368. Arranges for donation of computersand other telecommunications equipment and software to nonprofit groups.=================================Turning have-nots into haves.(organizations that recycle old computers)(Real Problems, Real Solutions)Fryer, BronwynCOPYRIGHT PC World Communications Inc. 1995For those who use PCs every day, it's hard to remember how we ever got bywithout them. Right now more than a third of the homes in the United Stateshave a computer, and that number is growing daily. But many people stillcan't afford one. In fact, that old 386 or 286 (or even an ancient 8088)gathering dust in your garage could be a real boon to a child, an invalid,or anyone else who doesn't have access to a computer.Ever thought about setting up a computer-recycling program? Before you sayyou don't have time, consider the efforts of Andrew Adkins and Joel Bridges.This month these computer consultants from Gainesville, Florida, describehow they devoted just a few hours a week to helping redistribute the PCwealth in their area. -- Ed.Organizing the OrganizersThese days it's hard to find a professional who doesn't complain about lackof time. Take us, for example. We each work about 60 hours a week runningour consulting businesses. Between managing projects for about 150 clientseach, serving on the boards of various organizations, and looking after ourfamilies, neither of us has much time for volunteering. But last year wediscovered how easy and rewarding it could be to set up a volunteercomputer- recycling program. And we were surprised by how little time ittook to do something to benefit our community.About four years ago, a community business organization to which we belonghelped establish a free electronic bulletin board service called Free-net,where residents of Alachua County, Florida, could find job listings, forums,minutes of school board meetings, a calendar of scheduled events, Internetaccess, and the like. The service, which now serves 17,000 users, has beenvery successful. But the popularity of a democratic service like Free-netcaused us to wonder about the people who couldn't afford computers. Weren'tthey being unfairly shut out of our electronic community?The obvious solution was to find a way of getting computers to those whocouldn't afford them. Several organizations do collect old computers andpass them on to people in need. The Cristina Foundation, for example, givesunwanted computers to disabled children. The East West Foundation donatesused computers to charities. But no national organization was likely to giveour computers to someone in our community. We needed a local organizationfor this.We already knew of churches, hospitals, schools, and social service andvolunteer agencies that craved computers; the trick was to find people togather unwanted systems, add modems, and redistribute them. After wrestlingwith the idea, we both decided that we were the right people to round upvolunteers. As computer consultants, we already had a huge network ofclients, dealers, and fellow consultants who might be able to help.Our first step was to locate a workshop where the computers could be storedand made operable. This was easier than we thought: The local school boardhad spare space in its maintenance area. Next, we sent letters to 35computer dealers and consultants, asking if they would serve as drop-offpoints for old computers. We got 20 positive responses. Since we alreadyknew the respondents as business associates, it was easy to combine workwith do-gooding. During routine business calls, we distributed tax-donationforms to be given to those who offered old computers; a sheet for recordinginventory on the hardware these companies took in; and a form with contactinformation for coordinating pickups.Some dealers volunteered to test the computers to see if they worked; othersoffered discounts to those who donated systems -- good business sense, sincea donor was either a customer or likely to become one. The total time ittook us to write and send the letter, create the forms, and visit thedealers and consultants was just 10 hours.The next step was to find people who could pick up and repair the computers.This was easy, too: By advertising on Free-net and putting the word out atlocal user groups, we rounded up volunteers, who meet in the workshop everyfew weeks for repair sessions.One local agency even sponsored an ad campaign on local TV and radio and inthe newspapers, asking for old computers as well as volunteers for ourcomputer-recycling operation. As a result, we gained a dozen eager helpers,including some good technicians. (Initially, there was such an outpouring ofold computers -- usually Apple IIs, Commodores, IBM PC XTs, and 286s -- thatwe simply dumped them wherever there was room in our repair shop. We havethat chaos under control now, with a staging area for new donations, astorage area for checked-out systems, and a delivery area for recycled systems.)The final step was to coordinate deliveries. This was easy: Every couple ofweeks, the volunteers deliver and install systems.Reaping the RewardsSince November 1994 our group has collected more than 150 computers, 25 ofwhich have been refurbished and delivered to people who think a PC XT is agift from heaven. Once we took a computer to an 18-year-old man withcerebral palsy. The man's parents purchased a special adapter that allowshim to use a joystick to enter commands; now he has a way to communicate. Wegave a computer and printer to a woman who opens up her home to helpunderprivileged youngsters with their homework; the kids are doing betterthan ever in school. We gave one to a Nigerian man who sends donations ofbadly needed medical supplies and textbooks to his country: When we showedhim how to send E-mail messages to his homeland, his eyes filled with tears.Results like these -- and the outpouring of donations, time, energy, andeffort from all kinds of people -- constantly remind us what a positiveimpact a program like this is having on our community.Bronwyn Fryer is a contributing editor for PC World. If you use PCs tomanage people and other resources in a business environment, we want to hearfrom you -- we pay $300 for published columns.------------------------------Date: Sun, 1 Dec 1996 23:10:53 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: THE FARAFENNI INCIDENTMessage-ID: <19961201221036.AAA28312@LOCALNAME>Tombong Saidy wrote:> The Farafenni Barracks incident was unfortunate and tragic. The military camp> was attacked in the early hours of last Friday, November 8, by a group of> bandits who crossed over from Senegal. They are members of a group called> "SOFA", ("SOFA" is a mandinka word used in the olden days especially in the> Mali empire. In The Gambia we use the same term but we called it "SU FAA",> and the "sofa/su-faa" is generally a warrior on horse backs-cavaliers) based> in Kaolack. It is believed that the group is connected to ex-Vice President> Saihou Sabally and Kukoi Samba Sanyang, strange bedfellows.Gambia-l,There was no mention of Saihou Sabally in any Gambian Newspaper Ihave seen so far. Kukoi had trained some Gambians in Libya who werelater taken through Burkina Fasso and Ivory Coast to Liberia toassist Charles Taylor. Some of these people were the ones who made theattack at Farafenni barracks.I would like to recommend a video cassette on the press conferenceshown on Gambia TV with five of these atackers which is beingsold in the Gambia right now. Five of the attackers are now in thecostody of the Gambian authorities one of whom is a Senegalese.The Senegalese and two other Gambians were arrested in Senegal( one at the boarder and two in Dakar). These people were beingbrain-washed by Kukoi whom they call Dr. Manneh and there are many oftheir kind in Liberia as NPLF combatants and body-guards of CharlesTailor.You can ask your family members or friends to send you a copy of the video cassettewhich is being sold in the markets.PeaceMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: 02 Dec 1996 15:01:05 +0100From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Cc: GAMBIA-L < x400@norad.telemax.no > (Receipt notification requested)Subject: New memberMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut32a2e15bContent-Return: ProhibitedMime-Version: 1.0AFRICANS DEMONSTRATE OUTSIDE NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTERS OFFICENorwegian medical authorities AIDS-ALARM - Africans depicted as AIDS-BOMBSand threat to Norwegian society.The virus HIV and it`s disease AIDS is a human problem filled with tragedyfor those involved, irrespective of race or having residence inNordfjordeid. It is important that the measures taken to combat thisdisease are carefully planned and understood.International medical expertise has recognised and recommended that thebest way to achieve success, is to effectuate the fight against AIDS in away that will encourage those affected, to come forward in theunderstanding that they will not be bemirched.In this respect we have noted that Norwegian Health Authorities and -law, have not deviated from internationally accepted norms, and have up tonow avoided basing the medical approach to this subject on who is affectedby HIV, but has instead concentrated its efforts on how to protect allthose affected, without discrimination or stigmatisation.This sensible and respected policy has now been ignored by the Norwegianmedical authorities with respect to the African community in Norway. Theyhave presented prejudices clothed in statistical drivel, as medicalindications that the African community in Norway is responsible for thespread of HIV and AIDS in Norway. Under large media headings like ? Don`thave unprotected sex with Africans ?. The Norwegian Health Authoritieshave implored all Norwegians who have had sex with Africans to undergoAIDS test. They have sought to justify this by statements such as ? one in10 Africans in Norway are infected with HIV (after two weeks this wasreduced to one in 50) while giving corresponding figures for Norwegians asone in 20-30.000. They stated also that two Africans with AIDS, one ofwhom has died and the other left Norway, had infected five Norwegianwomen. Furthermore that 12 of the 17 heterosexual persons (adjusted twoweeks later to five out of 17) infected so far this year where throughAfricans.The fact that they also stated that 409 people here have died of AIDS and1.537 are AIDS infected, portrays an impression of havoc apparently beingdone by Africans in Norway.It would seem that it is Africans with their life style in Africa or lifestyle brought abroad, that is responsible for HIV infection of 1.537norwegians and the death of 409 of them.The advanced Norwegian medical opinion as to why this HIV scourge is theconsequence of African life style that accompanies every African fromanywhere in Africa. irrespective of where he finds himself and regardlessof whether he has lived in Berk}k, for the last Forty years is pathetic.What relevance do this figures have for the prevention of HIV/AIDS inNorway.The statistics that was used to buttress this dramatic warning, appear tohave been based on presumption rather than established scientific norms ofdocumentation. 244 Africans are said to have in all been tested HIVpositive. Figures are there. In order to draw further conclusions andcarry out comparison on these, it is required that the respective casegroups exhibit common characteristics.It appears that the medical authorities do not know how many Africans whowere tested positive are still in Norway, yet they still included them inthe statistics as living in Norway.We also ask whether the Health Departments test result for a group ofpersons who recently came from areas where HIV is rampant can be assumedto be the same for all Africans in Norway ?.We note that the figures given for HIV infected Norwegians are uncertainand question the categorical figures given for Africans.In the Telemark area of Norway where there are many Africans , the testresult for HIV among Africans is given as 0.8 % by the Telemark Laboratorywhich is responsible for such tests.To go public with general warning against unprotected sex with Africans isunnecessary.Africans like others living in Norway conceal numerous behaviouralpatterns. Some are from high endemic areas and have perhaps also had manysexual partners there. Others have live in Norway long before HIV appearedas an epidemy and live like most Norwegians. Some Norwegians have justarrived home from areas of the world where HIV is widespread and may alsohave had many sexual partners there. Which of these do the Norwegianmedical authorities refer to when they send out their HIV/AIDS warningagainst Africans.We have so far tried in vain to let the Norwegian health authoritiesrealise that they with this warning against Africans have turned HIV/AIDSdebate in Norway into one of skin colour. We find this disgusting.The reaction to our protests has generally been that only Norwegians cancomprehend and that Africans misunderstand.The portrait of Africans presented by the medical authorities fits wellwith the usual barrage of epithets and scorns we as Africans areaccustomed to meet in Norway. Such grotesque and inflammatorypresentation of Africans in Norway must now finally cease. It posesserious political, social and psychological hazards and consequences forus and tend to destroy the foundation of goodwill and friendship that wetogether with Norwegian friends are struggling to establish.We therefore find it neccessary to sue the Norwegian health authoritiesfor criminal libel as well as for incitement to racial discrimination.The lack of care and insufficient knowledge of it`s own society that hasbeen demonstrated by the Norwegian Health Authorities, has led to asituation where everyone who looks African is under every aspect seen asan AID bomb. Information they have given about HIV infected Norwegians hasnot lead to the identification of individuals. This is now so in the caseof two HIV infected Africans.Why desalinate such information about Africans when it is generally known75 % of HIV infection among Norwegians heterosexuals occur throughunprotected sex with fellow europeans.In their presentation , which they of course stated is not racist, they donot implore Norwegians not to have unprotected sex with Norwegiandevelopment aid workers who according to statistics accounts for 62heterosexuals infected in Norway.This time instructions were not given on how to react to homosexuals andbisexuals, who until now have statistically been presented as the mainsource of HIV in Norway. Furthermore we are left with impression thatthere does not seem to be a problem of Norwegians infecting Africans withAids either here or abroad.Africans expect that everyone in Norway use protection when having sexwith a partner, who one is not absolutely sure is free of HIV infection.The stigmatisation of all Africans in Norway is quite far reaching. It hasinsufferable consequence not just for Africans but also for many moreincluding their Norwegian partners as well as their common children.We are aware that many are concerned about the increasing black populationboth here and elsewhere, and wonder if this scientific recall to action ?don`t have unprotected sex with Africans ? , which incidentally would alsoserve to reduce African offspring is accidental. This so, especially inthe face of the forcible sterilisation of a minority group in Norway evenafter the last world war, and the recent call by legally registeredpolitical party for similar action against non Europeans adopted childrenand non-European minorities in Norway is inhuman and ominous.This is not the first time that Africans in Norway have been subjected tosuch outbursts from the same quarter.We were aware that on the 21 august 1986, the media told Norwegians not tohave sexual realtions with Africans and on the 21 september 1986 the veryministry of health publicly made a similar demands for all Norwegians whohad been to Africa to be tested for aids. No such appeals were made inregards to contact with thousands of NATO soldiers on excercise here, whoat the time were coming from a country where Aids had already become oneof the biggest hazards against good health.The African community in Norway is aware of the problems and dangers ofAids. We have attemted to co-oprate with the department of health in orderto higlight certain aspects of this problem. To put it mildly we foundthere, a development-aid mentality that will do things for us but withoutus, and the attitude that those who expose themselves to Africans are atfault. This attitude is substantiated by the fact that they never soughtthe co-operation or advice of African medical doctors in Norway.The health authorities were informed by responsible African source alreadyin 1989 about two Africans they present as the source of infection forfive Norwegian women already in 1989. After treatment they failed tofollow up these cases or include them in their usual responsible projects.Africans in Norway protest most vigorously against this attempt to presentus as present day pestilence. Through their grotesque presentation themedical authorities have lost respect and confidence of Africans in Norwaythat is absolutely necessary for the dialogue that we all need in ourcommon fight, and have deluded many Norwegians to believe that their whiteskin compensates for perilous comportment.The African Community in Norway is as usual very willing to co-operatewith the Norwegain Health Authorities in efforts to combat HIV/AIDS assoon as they admit that the approach and methods they have chosen to giveinformation in the above mentioned matter,have been most unfortunate andregrettable and are willing to accept that Africans have at least someknowledge about themselves. It stands to reason that they must includecompetent Africans in the prophylactic measures that are planned and willbe undertaken in regards to HIV infected Africans.African organisations in Norway have demanded a public enquiry and anunconditional apology.Issued by : The African community in Norway.The article is also printed in The Point of 31 october 1996.Ba-Musa Ceesay------------------------------Date: 02 Dec 1996 15:20:12 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: BURKINA FASO-HUMAN RIGHTSMessage-ID: < 1375141886.161591781@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 29-Nov-96 ***BURKINA FASO-HUMAN RIGHTS: Death Penalty Shocks Rights Advocatesby Brahima OuedraogoOUAGADOUGOU, Nov 29 (IPS) - A decision by Burkina Faso'sparliament to uphold the death penalty has shocked human rightsadvocates here, but has drawn little criticism on the ground.Many Burkinabes see the measure as a means of deterringviolent crimes in this West African nation even though the Burkina Movement for Human and Peoples' Rights (MBDHP) hasdescribed it as abusive.''Parliament is fundamentally violating human rights in ourcountry,'' said MBDHP President Halidou Ouedraogo in reaction to the passage in parliament of a bill confirming the deathpenalty.Ouedraogo, who also heads the Inter-African Human RightsUnion (UIDH), said the UIDH was disappointed since countriesthe world over have been moving to abolish capital punishmentand 40 nations had already done so.However, he admitted that Africa tennds to be an exception tothe global trend ''because, in many countries, people think that capital punishment resolves many social problems, asin the Gambia where the military government (July 1994 to October 1996) reintroduced the death penalty.''Capital punishment was introduced in 1877 in French WestAfrica, which included present-day Burkina Faso, through a decree that made the French penal code applicable in the thencolony.In 1971, eleven years after independence from France, acommission was established to draw up a new penal code in Burkina Faso but political upheavals interrupted its work, whichwas eventually continued by parliament.A new penal code which included capital punishment waseventually approved by the 107-member parliament on Nov. 12.The move took some observers by surprise since, only lastyear, the death penalty -- which has been imposed only twice since independence, although there have been many summaryexecutions -- was deemed obsolete during an inter-ministerial debate.Defending the new code in parliament, Justice Minister LarbaYarga said: ''What's important is the dissuassive natureof this law.''However, 20 of the 88 parliamentarians from the rulingCongress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) voted against the bill marking the first time there had been a split vote among CDPlegislators. ''It's not because the constitution does not exclude the death penalty that it must be included in thepenal code,'' said Alain Ilboudo, one of the dissenters. ''It's a step backward ...''Society, he said, must continually seek solutions to theproblems affecting it ''but not through the death penalty ..When you take someone's life, you have not solved the body ofsocial problems that led to the existence of crime.''But many opposition parliamentarians gave the thumbs up tothe draft, which sailed through by an 84-22 margin with one abstention.Other than the dissenting parliamentarians, only the MBDHPhas come out against the adoption of the bill, although some Muslim leaders asked for an explanation of the move.According to a police officer who requested anonymity, thereason why there has hardly been any public reaction is that ''people no longer have any faith in the justice systembecause people who commit crimes or misappropriate public funds later reappear on the streets.''Piga Ilboudo, a 60-year-old Ouagadougou resident, told IPSthat in traditional Burkinabe society there was no death penalty but she approved the state's decision to some extent.''If this law can protect us from the bandits and keep thepeace then it's good,'' she said. ''But still, it's not good tokill people.''Brigitte Thiombiang, president of the Burkinabe Associationof Midwives, gave the new law her wholehearted support. ''If it can deter the bandits and make them respect otherpeople's property, it's good,'' she said.Mohamed Idriss, head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community inBurkina Faso, felt that the law could have an effect on theactions of the security forces themselves. He pointed out thatduring the raids they often carry out at night against criminals in the capital's low-income suburbs, the military,police and gendarmes kill not only bandits but other peopleas well.''The death penalty will avoid this type of slip-up whereinnocent people are often killed by the law enforcers,'' hepredicted. But, he added that there must be equal justice forall, rich and poor alike. ''If the judge's father commitsan offence, he must be punished,'' he said.It is perhaps not surprising that many Burkinabes are infavour of the death penalty since mob justice is frequent inthe West African country: thieves caught by people in thestreet are routinely beaten to death.One of the first candidates for the hangman's noose could beformer head of the presidential guard Hyacinthe Kafando,who fled to Cote d'Ivoire after staging an aborted coup attemptin early October.Unconfirmed reports have it that he is to be handed over tothe Burkinabe authorities after the Dec. 4-6 Franco-African Summit here. (END/IPS/BO/KB/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************--- OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 09:31:02 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded posting of Musa JawaraMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961202092904.4935A-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIICHRISTMAS EVE PARTYThe Gambia Support Group cordially invites you to a fundraising party at theMarriott Hotel ( Washington Ballroom ) in Gaithersburg,Maryland.Complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be provided in theExecutive Lounge.A non stop music from the African Rhythm to the Rhythm &Blues, Reggae, Salsa, Zouk, Hip Hop, Soukus...$ 10 ( cover charge ) TIME 8:30PM to 4:00AMProper Attire Required.DIRECTIONS : Take I-495 West to 270 North.Take Exit 9B at Sam Eig HighwayWest. Then turn left onto Fields Road, and left again onto Rio Blvd., whichbecomes Washington Blvd.Pass the Rio Entertainment complex and turn left intothe Hotel entrance.R.S.V.P. 301- 434- 4354301- 434- 2748------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Dec 96 13:19:27 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Miss WORLD ControversyMessage-ID: <9612021919.AA00398@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainBasssss!!!!This will be my last posting on this subject since I consider it somewhatfrivolous relative to the numerous problems threatening sub-Saharan Africatoday. Here goes...>> As for the meaning of beauty,it was a "combination of qualities that give>> pleasure to the senses or to the moral sense or intellect" And if we add>> one more thing, namely the title the occasion,MISS WORLD PAGEANT,the>> entire picture becomes much more apparent.The dictionary definition of beauty says nothing of the universality ofbeauty. In fact, it had dare not! I do not have to go into the details of thephysical and cultural differences between sub-Saharan African women andEuropean women to convince anyone of the fact that there are at least twodifferent standards of beauty involved here. Sub-Saharan Africans and Europeansdo not have the same features or culture!I had hoped my previous message would convey my belief that the inventors ofthe title, the "MISS WORLD PAGEANT", are absolutely foolish to believe that thetitle or the contest makes any logical sense. But then reason is an endangeredspecies... A major case in point is the United States calling its sportschampions "world champions"-- the world champion Chicago Bulls, the WorldSeries, etc... While it is probably true that even if the rest of the worldcompeted in these U.S. championships the U.S. teams would probably dominate,the fact remains that the rest of the world (besides Canada, of course) doesnot compete in these championships. What happened to the principle of fairrepresentation?? I do NOT mean to condemn the U.S. (God knows I love thiscountry!) but... well... facts are facts...>> Now,I do agree with you that there must be one set of standard inorder>> to run a contest,but it cannot follow from that that the components that>> go into the configuration of that SET OF STANDARD must necessarily>> biased.It, in fact, does follow that the protocol used to determine the contest's setof standards would be at best biased for the simple fact that physicalattributes are a major component of this set of standards. The protocol wouldeventually recommend (whether implicitly or explicitly) a certain set ofphysical attributes as the standards of the contest, and the complaints of theZimbabwean contestants reveal nothing more than the fact that at least theirphysical attributes are divergent from those recommended in the contest's setof standards.>> So,since the pronouced title is MISS WORLD and not MISS>> CAUCASIAN,it should be the duty of anyone interested in it to put enough>> pressure on the organizers ,so that the mechanism that decides who wins>> and who loses be configured in such a way that it would be reflective>> not only of the qualities of beauty of one human tribe, but of the>> international community as a whole.And that can easily be done by,>> first,choosing various judges from various cultures; and,two,by training>> those multi-ethnic,multi-cultural judges to look for those qualities>> that constitute female beauty in most cultures.I honestly do not know what "female beauty in most cultures" is. The idea iscertifiably nebulous. Furthermore, considering the fact that the Westerncultural hegemony is at least pervasive today, I doubt that the idea of "femalebeauty in most cultures" is not composed primarily of Western beauty ideals.Please note that I am NOT blaming anyone for this hegemony-- Western nationsown most of the world's media and to the extent that they are able to projecttheir images of beauty on these media (which they have every right to do... Ishould not have to say this!) and that their wealth is desired by much of theworld, it naturally follows that the rest of the world would aspire to theseimages. The fact alone that sub-Saharan African contestants at the "Miss WorldPageant" are much less ample than the typical sub-Saharan African beauty shouldattest to the vitality of the hegemony. Again, please note that I am notcondemning anyone for this...>> So, the scream you heard from the Zimbabwean lady, is a scream of a>> person who wanted the rules be changed so that her people also would one>> day stand the chance of winning this grande aesthetics contest.And your>> attempt to silence such an important protest,such a petition for justice>> and fairness on the international stage is disturbing ,to say the>> least.Miss Zimbabwe, Miss Zambia and Miss Tanzania should convince theircountries/region to hold their own pageant to avoid screaming again. I wouldNOT recommend giving such a pageant a name that suggests any form ofcosmopolitanism-- A title like "Miss World Africa" or what have you would bejust as laughable as the title "Miss World Beauty Contest". Furthermore, thebusiness or political interests that probably drive the participation of thesebeautiful ladies in the "Miss World Beauty Contest" should be made to realizethat they are doing nothing more than subjecting these ladies to humiliation,and these interests should realize the greater merit in funding their owncontest.The purpose of my previous message was not to "silence" the protest "forjustice and fairness on the international stage". It was frankly to give thisparticular protest a more accurate direction. The protest should be about thetitle of the contest... not the "fairness" of the contest. I am convinced thatthe "fairness" spoken of in the protest is unattainable and simply wished topresent my arguments to members of the list.I probably should not have said the Pan-African Consultancy and ProductivityInstitute should "shut up". That was probably out of character for me... It isjust that I have heard numerous such irrational protests from sub-SaharanAfricans. I get a sense that it is pretty much accepted that sub-Saharan Africais at the mercy of Western nations. If we do not break the cycle of dependencenow, then we have a very shady future... Why depend on the "Miss World BeautyContest" when you could have your own?! (By the way, I also think it is ironicthat a not-so-serious issue would serve as a vehicle for more serious themes.)>> That is why I want you to listen to the master,AIMER CESAIRE :->> "But the work of man is just begining, and it remain to man to conquer>> all the violence entrenched in the recess of his passion.And no race>> possesses the monopoly of beauty,of intelligence,of force,and there is a>> place for all at the Rendez Vous Of Victory" And what more could I add>> to that except that the struggle for justice,equal and fair treatment>> for all continues!!!Cesaire was right! No race possesses "the monopoly of beauty"-- every race hasits own notions of beauty. You should have the coordinators of the "Miss WorldBeauty Contest" read this quote... it just may prompt them to change the titleof their contest... not that I would be particularly concerned about thetitle, as long as sub-Saharan African nations do not send their contestants tothe contest...The length of this message actually scares me! Am I that argumentative?! (:- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sat, 02 Dec 1995 22:44:46 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New memberMessage-ID: < 30C0ACAD.49B7@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBa-Musa Ceesay wrote:>=20> AFRICANS DEMONSTRATE OUTSIDE NORWEGIAN PRIME MINISTERS OFFICE>=20> Norwegian medical authorities AIDS-ALARM - Africans depicted as AIDS-BO=MBS> and threat to Norwegian society.>=20> The virus HIV and it`s disease AIDS is a human problem filled with trag=edy> for those involved, irrespective of race or having residence in> Nordfjordeid. It is important that the measures taken to combat this> disease are carefully planned and understood.>=20> International medical expertise has recognised and recommended that the> best way to achieve success, is to effectuate the fight against AIDS in=> way that will encourage those affected, to come forward in the> understanding that they will not be bemirched.>=20> In this respect we have noted that Norwegian Health Authorities and -> law, have not deviated from internationally accepted norms, and have up=to> now avoided basing the medical approach to this subject on who is affec=ted> by HIV, but has instead concentrated its efforts on how to protect all> those affected, without discrimination or stigmatisation.>=20> This sensible and respected policy has now been ignored by the Norwegia=> medical authorities with respect to the African community in Norway. Th=ey> have presented prejudices clothed in statistical drivel, as medical> indications that the African community in Norway is responsible for the> spread of HIV and AIDS in Norway. Under large media headings like ? Don=`t> have unprotected sex with Africans ?. The Norwegian Health Authorities> have implored all Norwegians who have had sex with Africans to undergo> AIDS test. They have sought to justify this by statements such as ? one=in> 10 Africans in Norway are infected with HIV (after two weeks this was> reduced to one in 50) while giving corresponding figures for Norwegians=as> one in 20-30.000. They stated also that two Africans with AIDS, one of> whom has died and the other left Norway, had infected five Norwegian> women. Furthermore that 12 of the 17 heterosexual persons (adjusted two> weeks later to five out of 17) infected so far this year where through> Africans.> The fact that they also stated that 409 people here have died of AIDS a=nd> 1.537 are AIDS infected, portrays an impression of havoc apparently bei=ng> done by Africans in Norway.> It would seem that it is Africans with their life style in Africa or li=fe> style brought abroad, that is responsible for HIV infection of 1.537> norwegians and the death of 409 of them.>=20> The advanced Norwegian medical opinion as to why this HIV scourge is th=> consequence of African life style that accompanies every African from> anywhere in Africa. irrespective of where he finds himself and regardle=ss> of whether he has lived in Berk}k, for the last Forty years is pathetic.>=20> What relevance do this figures have for the prevention of HIV/AIDS in> Norway.>=20> The statistics that was used to buttress this dramatic warning, appear =to> have been based on presumption rather than established scientific norms=of> documentation. 244 Africans are said to have in all been tested HIV> positive. Figures are there. In order to draw further conclusions and> carry out comparison on these, it is required that the respective case> groups exhibit common characteristics.>=20> It appears that the medical authorities do not know how many Africans w=ho> were tested positive are still in Norway, yet they still included them =in> the statistics as living in Norway.> We also ask whether the Health Departments test result for a group of> persons who recently came from areas where HIV is rampant can be assume=> to be the same for all Africans in Norway ?.> We note that the figures given for HIV infected Norwegians are uncertai=> and question the categorical figures given for Africans.> In the Telemark area of Norway where there are many Africans , the test> result for HIV among Africans is given as 0.8 % by the Telemark Laborat=ory> which is responsible for such tests.> To go public with general warning against unprotected sex with Africans=is> unnecessary.> Africans like others living in Norway conceal numerous behavioural> patterns. Some are from high endemic areas and have perhaps also had ma=ny> sexual partners there. Others have live in Norway long before HIV appea=red> as an epidemy and live like most Norwegians. Some Norwegians have just> arrived home from areas of the world where HIV is widespread and may al=so> have had many sexual partners there. Which of these do the Norwegian> medical authorities refer to when they send out their HIV/AIDS warning> against Africans.> We have so far tried in vain to let the Norwegian health authorities> realise that they with this warning against Africans have turned HIV/AI=DS> debate in Norway into one of skin colour. We find this disgusting.> The reaction to our protests has generally been that only Norwegians ca=> comprehend and that Africans misunderstand.> The portrait of Africans presented by the medical authorities fits well> with the usual barrage of epithets and scorns we as Africans are> accustomed to meet in Norway. Such grotesque and inflammatory> presentation of Africans in Norway must now finally cease. It poses> serious political, social and psychological hazards and consequences fo=> us and tend to destroy the foundation of goodwill and friendship that w=> together with Norwegian friends are struggling to establish.> We therefore find it neccessary to sue the Norwegian health authorities> for criminal libel as well as for incitement to racial discrimination.>=20> The lack of care and insufficient knowledge of it`s own society that ha=> been demonstrated by the Norwegian Health Authorities, has led to a> situation where everyone who looks African is under every aspect seen a=> an AID bomb. Information they have given about HIV infected Norwegians =has> not lead to the identification of individuals. This is now so in the ca=se> of two HIV infected Africans.> Why desalinate such information about Africans when it is generally kno=wn> 75 % of HIV infection among Norwegians heterosexuals occur through> unprotected sex with fellow europeans.> In their presentation , which they of course stated is not racist, they=do> not implore Norwegians not to have unprotected sex with Norwegian> development aid workers who according to statistics accounts for 62> heterosexuals infected in Norway.>=20> This time instructions were not given on how to react to homosexuals an=> bisexuals, who until now have statistically been presented as the main> source of HIV in Norway. Furthermore we are left with impression that> there does not seem to be a problem of Norwegians infecting Africans wi=th> Aids either here or abroad.>=20> Africans expect that everyone in Norway use protection when having sex> with a partner, who one is not absolutely sure is free of HIV infection.> The stigmatisation of all Africans in Norway is quite far reaching. It =has> insufferable consequence not just for Africans but also for many more> including their Norwegian partners as well as their common children.> We are aware that many are concerned about the increasing black populat=ion> both here and elsewhere, and wonder if this scientific recall to action=> don`t have unprotected sex with Africans ? , which incidentally would a=lso> serve to reduce African offspring is accidental. This so, especially in> the face of the forcible sterilisation of a minority group in Norway ev=en> after the last world war, and the recent call by legally registered> political party for similar action against non Europeans adopted childr=en> and non-European minorities in Norway is inhuman and ominous.> This is not the first time that Africans in Norway have been subjected =to> such outbursts from the same quarter.> We were aware that on the 21 august 1986, the media told Norwegians not=to> have sexual realtions with Africans and on the 21 september 1986 the ve=ry> ministry of health publicly made a similar demands for all Norwegians =who> had been to Africa to be tested for aids. No such appeals were made in> regards to contact with thousands of NATO soldiers on excercise here, w=ho> at the time were coming from a country where Aids had already become on=> of the biggest hazards against good health.>=20> The African community in Norway is aware of the problems and dangers of> Aids. We have attemted to co-oprate with the department of health in or=der> to higlight certain aspects of this problem. To put it mildly we found> there, a development-aid mentality that will do things for us but witho=ut> us, and the attitude that those who expose themselves to Africans are a=> fault. This attitude is substantiated by the fact that they never sough=> the co-operation or advice of African medical doctors in Norway.>=20> The health authorities were informed by responsible African source alre=ady> in 1989 about two Africans they present as the source of infection for> five Norwegian women already in 1989. After treatment they failed to> follow up these cases or include them in their usual responsible projec=ts.> Africans in Norway protest most vigorously against this attempt to pres=ent> us as present day pestilence. Through their grotesque presentation the> medical authorities have lost respect and confidence of Africans in Nor=way> that is absolutely necessary for the dialogue that we all need in our> common fight, and have deluded many Norwegians to believe that their wh=ite> skin compensates for perilous comportment.> The African Community in Norway is as usual very willing to co-operate> with the Norwegain Health Authorities in efforts to combat HIV/AIDS as> soon as they admit that the approach and methods they have chosen to gi=ve> information in the above mentioned matter,have been most unfortunate an=> regrettable and are willing to accept that Africans have at least some> knowledge about themselves. It stands to reason that they must include> competent Africans in the prophylactic measures that are planned and wi=ll> be undertaken in regards to HIV infected Africans.>=20> African organisations in Norway have demanded a public enquiry and an> unconditional apology.>=20> Issued by : The African community in Norway.>=20> The article is also printed in The Point of 31 october 1996.> Ba-Musa CeesayBAMUSA!!THANKS FOR GIVING US THE OPPORTUNITY TO READ THIS GLOOMY BUT VERYINSTRUCTIVE ARTICLE.THE HEARTS OF ALL DECENT PEOPLE GO OUT TO YOU INYOUR LEGITIMATE STRUGGLE TO MAINTAIN YOUR SELF RESPECT AND HUMANDIGNITY.THE STRUGGLE FOR A BETTER AND MUCH ENLIGHTENED WORLD CONTINUES!!REGARDS Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Sat, 02 Dec 1995 23:03:45 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Miss WORLD ControversyMessage-ID: < 30C0B121.10B8@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFrancis Njie wrote:>=20> Basssss!!!!>=20> This will be my last posting on this subject since I consider it somewh=at> frivolous relative to the numerous problems threatening sub-Saharan Afr=ica> today. Here goes...>=20> >> As for the meaning of beauty,it was a "combination of qualities that=give> >> pleasure to the senses or to the moral sense or intellect" And if we=add> >> one more thing, namely the title the occasion,MISS WORLD PAGEANT,the> >> entire picture becomes much more apparent.>=20> The dictionary definition of beauty says nothing of the universality of> beauty. In fact, it had dare not! I do not have to go into the details =of the> physical and cultural differences between sub-Saharan African women and> European women to convince anyone of the fact that there are at least t=wo> different standards of beauty involved here. Sub-Saharan Africans and E=uropeans> do not have the same features or culture!>=20> I had hoped my previous message would convey my belief that the invento=rs of> the title, the "MISS WORLD PAGEANT", are absolutely foolish to believe =that the> title or the contest makes any logical sense. But then reason is an end=angered> species... A major case in point is the United States calling its sport=> champions "world champions"-- the world champion Chicago Bulls, the Wor=ld> Series, etc... While it is probably true that even if the rest of the w=orld> competed in these U.S. championships the U.S. teams would probably domi=nate,> the fact remains that the rest of the world (besides Canada, of course)=does> not compete in these championships. What happened to the principle of f=air> representation?? I do NOT mean to condemn the U.S. (God knows I love th=is> country!) but... well... facts are facts...>=20> >> Now,I do agree with you that there must be one set of standard inord=er> >> to run a contest,but it cannot follow from that that the components =that> >> go into the configuration of that SET OF STANDARD must necessarily> >> biased.>=20> It, in fact, does follow that the protocol used to determine the contes=t's set> of standards would be at best biased for the simple fact that physical> attributes are a major component of this set of standards. The protocol=would> eventually recommend (whether implicitly or explicitly) a certain set o=> physical attributes as the standards of the contest, and the complaints=of the> Zimbabwean contestants reveal nothing more than the fact that at least =their> physical attributes are divergent from those recommended in the contest='s set> of standards.>=20> >> So,since the pronouced title is MISS WORLD and not MISS> >> CAUCASIAN,it should be the duty of anyone interested in it to put en=ough> >> pressure on the organizers ,so that the mechanism that decides who w=ins> >> and who loses be configured in such a way that it would be reflectiv=> >> not only of the qualities of beauty of one human tribe, but of the> >> international community as a whole.And that can easily be done by,> >> first,choosing various judges from various cultures; and,two,by trai=ning> >> those multi-ethnic,multi-cultural judges to look for those qualities> >> that constitute female beauty in most cultures.>=20> I honestly do not know what "female beauty in most cultures" is. The id=ea is> certifiably nebulous. Furthermore, considering the fact that the Wester=> cultural hegemony is at least pervasive today, I doubt that the idea of="female> beauty in most cultures" is not composed primarily of Western beauty id=eals.> Please note that I am NOT blaming anyone for this hegemony-- Western na=tions> own most of the world's media and to the extent that they are able to p=roject> their images of beauty on these media (which they have every right to d=o... I> should not have to say this!) and that their wealth is desired by much =of the> world, it naturally follows that the rest of the world would aspire to =these> images. The fact alone that sub-Saharan African contestants at the "Mis=s World> Pageant" are much less ample than the typical sub-Saharan African beaut=y should> attest to the vitality of the hegemony. Again, please note that I am no=> condemning anyone for this...>=20> >> So, the scream you heard from the Zimbabwean lady, is a scream of a> >> person who wanted the rules be changed so that her people also would=one> >> day stand the chance of winning this grande aesthetics contest.And y=our> >> attempt to silence such an important protest,such a petition for jus=tice> >> and fairness on the international stage is disturbing ,to say the> >> least.>=20> Miss Zimbabwe, Miss Zambia and Miss Tanzania should convince their> countries/region to hold their own pageant to avoid screaming again. I =would> NOT recommend giving such a pageant a name that suggests any form of> cosmopolitanism-- A title like "Miss World Africa" or what have you wou=ld be> just as laughable as the title "Miss World Beauty Contest". Furthermore=, the> business or political interests that probably drive the participation o=f these> beautiful ladies in the "Miss World Beauty Contest" should be made to r=ealize> that they are doing nothing more than subjecting these ladies to humili=ation,> and these interests should realize the greater merit in funding their o=wn> contest.>=20> The purpose of my previous message was not to "silence" the protest "fo=> justice and fairness on the international stage". It was frankly to giv=e this> particular protest a more accurate direction. The protest should be abo=ut the> title of the contest... not the "fairness" of the contest. I am convinc=ed that> the "fairness" spoken of in the protest is unattainable and simply wish=ed to> present my arguments to members of the list.>=20> I probably should not have said the Pan-African Consultancy and Product=ivity> Institute should "shut up". That was probably out of character for me..=.. It is> just that I have heard numerous such irrational protests from sub-Sahar=an> Africans. I get a sense that it is pretty much accepted that sub-Sahara=n Africa> is at the mercy of Western nations. If we do not break the cycle of dep=endence> now, then we have a very shady future... Why depend on the "Miss World =Beauty> Contest" when you could have your own?! (By the way, I also think it is=ironic> that a not-so-serious issue would serve as a vehicle for more serious t=hemes.)>=20> >> That is why I want you to listen to the master,AIMER CESAIRE :-> >> "But the work of man is just begining, and it remain to man to conqu=er> >> all the violence entrenched in the recess of his passion.And no race> >> possesses the monopoly of beauty,of intelligence,of force,and there =is a> >> place for all at the Rendez Vous Of Victory" And what more could I a=dd> >> to that except that the struggle for justice,equal and fair treatmen=> >> for all continues!!!>=20> Cesaire was right! No race possesses "the monopoly of beauty"-- every r=ace has> its own notions of beauty. You should have the coordinators of the "Mis=s World> Beauty Contest" read this quote... it just may prompt them to change th=e title> of their contest... not that I would be particularly concerned about th=> title, as long as sub-Saharan African nations do not send their contest=ants to> the contest...>=20> The length of this message actually scares me! Am I that argumentative?=! (:>=20> - Francis>=20> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=----> The Standard Disclaimers:> The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect t=he> policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.>=20> Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures=and> parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.>=20>=20> -----------------------------------------------------------------------=----MR. NJIE!!THANKS! I AGREE WITH YOUR SENTIMENTS AND WITH EVEN SOMEOF THE POINTS YOU RAISED.SO KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK DOWN THERE!!REGARDS Bassss!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Dec 96 21:01:44 +0100From: J?rn Grotnes < jgr@sni.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Hello, users of Gambia-LMessage-ID: ut.32a335a8.jgr@sni.no Hi everybody,This mail is from Jorn and Torstein "Tosh" Grotnes, recent members ofGambia-LI understand it is custom to introduce oneself when admitted to thismailing list. We are brothers from Norway, with a strong interest inThe Gambia.Jorn has traveled to The Gambia twice, once to visit our father who wasdoing research on fish (Kobo) with his student (Adama Jobarteh), and nowrecently (during the last elections) with Torstein. We are impressed withthe peace-seeking attitude of most Gambians, even in troubled times. Webelieve that The Gambias future is bright, and intend to continue ourconnection with the country.We have technical educations (computers and electronics), and are veryinterested in the opportunities new communications technology can offerin places like The Gambia.We think this kind of forum is very important, politically and otherwise,to straighten out misunderstandings and getting other peoples points ofview. We'll contribute as well as we can.Jorn and Torstein GrotnesEmail: jgr@sni.no ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 15:20:46 -0500 (EST)From: Bayard Lyons < blyons@aed.aed.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Miss WORLD ControversyMessage-ID: 3.91.961202150834.26335B-100000@aed.aed.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII just wanted to drop a quick thought in the bucket of ideas Basss andFrancis have provided on this topic. I wonder if the whole affair causesanyone to wonder why Africa needs a beauty contest at all. There hasbeen much protest how these contests are derogatory and degrading towardswomen regardless of ethnicity or race. Some have described beautypageants as little different than livestock auctions where the prizedcow is paraded before a panel of judges and a salivating audience ofcarnivores. While preserving what is African is a noble cause,preserving the right to be treated like a human being regardless ofgender is equally important.Bayard Lyons"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca------------------------------Date: 02 Dec 1996 20:17:29 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery and CorruptionMessage-ID: < 785502109.162671097@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 28-Nov-96 ***Title: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery and Corruptionby Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Nov 27 (IPS) - Amid strong misgivings from the 15-member European Union (EU), the United Nations has fired the firstshot in a global war against bribery and corruption ininternational trade and commerce.The U.N.'s Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) has approved adeclaration urging the 185 member states to criminalise all actsof bribery in international transactions and deny tax deductionsfor bribes, as currently practiced in some Western nations.Speaking on behalf of the EU, Conor Murphy of Ireland said thecriminalisation of corruption, particularly in its internationalaspects, had serious political, economic, social and legalimplications.''The matter must therefore be considered by legal experts todetermine various methods of dealing with the problem, as well asto consider the possible negotiations of appropriate internationalinstruments,'' he noted.Murphy proposed an amendment that would bar member states fromenacting legislation with extra-territorial implications. Butsince he did not press for a vote, the declaration was adoptedunanimously.All actions by member states against bribery and corruption,the EU said, should be confined to their own territory or to actscommitted by their own citizens.The declaration will be formally ratified by the GeneralAssembly early next month.In April the 26-member Organisation for Economic Cooperationand Development (OECD), under intense U.S. pressure, decided thatit should outlaw bribery in international business dealings.The Paris-based OECD committed its members to rewrite tax rulesthat have long encouraged bribery of foreign officials. The newrules, for example, would make illegal payoffs ineligible for taxdeductions.''This is a sea change, a very important step in breaking theinternational chain of corruption,'' David Aaron, the U.S.representative in OECD, said. ''It takes governments out of thebusiness of subsidising corruption by giving tax breaks forbribery.''Currently, the U.S. is perhaps the only major Western nationthat bars companies from paying bribes to foreign officials.Bribery has been declared a crime under the U.S. Foreign CorruptPractices Act of 1977.The U.S. move to outlaw bribery is being interpreted as anattempt to remove the ''unfair'' advantage most Western nationshave over U.S. companies on international business deals.''Last year, from April 1994 to May 1995, the U.S. governmentlearned of almost 100 cases in which foreign bribes undercut U.S.firms' ability to win contracts valued at 45 million dollars,''U.S. Trade Representative Mickey Kantor said recently.Washington, he said, wants ''to level the playing field andmake the rules fair by eliminating this pernicious practice.''''Bribery distorts markets and hinders economic development,''says Ambassador Victor Marrero, a senior diplomat with the U.S.delegation.The U.S. has proposed criminal penalties for bribery inaddition to its efforts to ban tax deductions for bribes paid toforeign public officials.Marrero told delegates that the U.N. declaration was part ofhis country's initiative to combat the widespread practice ofcommercial bribery the world over.''Bribes undermine democratic accountability,'' he said,pointing out that the declaration should help encourage memberstates to deal with such unethical practices.The declaration includes a call for transparent accountingstandards and practices, as well as codes of conduct prohibitingbribery or even soliciting bribes.The declaration also seeks accurate records of payments fortransnational commercial activities and urges multilateralcooperation on criminal investigations relating to bribery.In March Washington also succeeded in its campaign to establishan Inter-American Convention against Corruption. The Conventionwas set up by the Organisation of American States (OAS).Washington has said it plans to put the issue of bribery andcorruption on the agenda of a major ministerial meeting of thenewly-established World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Singapore nextmonth.(END/IPS/TD/JL/96)Origin: Washington/UNITED NATIONS/----------------------------------Date: Mon, 02 Dec 1996 16:00:28 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Paging in The Gambia?Message-ID: < 01ICJGJZ8T1U0007E6@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Does any one know which frequencies are used for paging in The Gambia? PerhapsSankung can help me out! I tried to call Gamtel's Paging dept/section withoutsuccess.Peace!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 13:25:37 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unsubscribe meMessage-ID: < 199612022125.NAA12322@thesky.incog.com List & sub mgrs,I'm heading to the homeland for a month long vacation so please unsubscribe all my accounts on Gambia-l after 5pm today. I'll ask to be put back on upon my return. This will mean that there'll be a lot of pressure on Amadou to take care of all the subscription requests, Tony/Abdou please help out on this role so Amadou gets a break. Merry Xmas and prosperous New Year to all!Sarian------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Dec 96 17:41:42 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Miss WORLD ControversyMessage-ID: <9612022343.AA00451@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plain>> Some have described beauty pageants as little different than livestock>> auctions where the prized cow is paraded before a panel of judges and a>> salivating audience of carnivores.Agreed!However, while some of us may believe that "beauty is in the eye of thebeholder" (i.e. that beauty is a subjective notion), most of the world doesnot. Beauty contests are therefore events that **really** attract popularattention. If one has something to sell, a beauty pageant would obviously be anexcellent conduit for the advertisement of one's product/service. Disneyclearly illustrated this fact, didn't it? (:I would argue that as long as beauty contests attract the attention of themajority of sub-Saharan Africans, beauty contests SHOULD be held in theregion-- We would not want to deny sub-Saharan African businesses theopportunity to realize potential profits... The region is also aspiring towardseconomy...As for the moral issue raised by beauty contests, the crusade must continue...until such contests are no longer viable options foradvertisements/promotions. Like any other moral crusade with a financialcomponent, an equilibrium situation will be attained sooner or later...- FrancisBegin forwarded message:Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 15:20:46 -0500 (EST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: Bayard Lyons < blyons@aed.aed.org To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: Miss WORLD ControversyIn-Reply-To: <9612021919.AA00398@new_delhi>X-Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENI just wanted to drop a quick thought in the bucket of ideas Basss andFrancis have provided on this topic. I wonder if the whole affair causesanyone to wonder why Africa needs a beauty contest at all. There hasbeen much protest how these contests are derogatory and degrading towardswomen regardless of ethnicity or race. Some have described beautypageants as little different than livestock auctions where the prizedcow is paraded before a panel of judges and a salivating audience ofcarnivores. While preserving what is African is a noble cause,preserving the right to be treated like a human being regardless ofgender is equally important.Bayard Lyons"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 02 Dec 1996 21:51:57 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < s2a34f99.032@wpo.it.luc.edu Tombong:It is my understanding that people that were affiliated with theformer regime that need immediate medical treatment are being deniedpermission to go abroad for treatment. Their requests are being deniedeven after presenting documentation from their doctors confirming thatthey require overseas treatment.What is the AFPRC's justification for denying these people the right to goseek the medical treatment that they need and should be entitled to?Denying someone the right to seek the medical care that he or sheurgently needs amounts to slowly killing the person. I hope the AFPRCstands ready to take full responsibility if something happens to thesepeople as a result of not allowing them the treatment that they urgentlyneed!------------------------------Date: Mon, 02 Dec 1996 22:22:48 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical careabroadMessage-ID: < s2a356cd.025@wpo.it.luc.edu Tombong:It is my understanding that some people who are politically affiliated withthe former regime and need immediate medical treatment are being deniedpermission to go abroad for treatment. Their requests are being deniedeven after presenting documentation from their doctors confirming thatthey require overseas medical care.What is the AFPRC's justification for denying these people the right to goseek the medical care that they need and should be entitled to? I believedenying someone the right to treatment that she or he urgently needsamounts to slowly killing the person. I hope the AFPRC stands ready totake full responsibility if something happens to these people as a result ofnot allowing them the treatment that they desperately need!------------------------------Date: Mon, 2 Dec 1996 20:32:07 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca Subject: How to tell an African from an African !!!Message-ID: < 9612030432.AA33554@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textHow To Tell An African From An African.=======================================It comes as something of a surprise to many Africansto discover that all Africans look the same to non-Africans.How do you tell a Nigerian from a Kenyan?, and I am not talkingabout passports or clothing. The easiest way, of course, is thename, for example Ogunkoye can only be a Nigerian, and Njorogea Kenyan. And where do the Dunns come from? FreedSlaves.....they are surely from Liberia or Sierra Leone.Surely everybody knows that the loud and cocky ones are theWest Africans; the brooding ones and sly ones are the North andSouth Africans; the East Africans always say yes even when theydisagree violently. If you want to be more specific, theCamerounians will borrow money to buy Champagne whilst theGhanaians think they invented politics. The Nigerians have a"THING" about clothes, and the Ethiopians think they have themost beautiful women on God's earth.The South Africans have no hair; the Zambians and Kenyanhave prominent foreheads. The West Africans have short memoriesand never learn from their mistakes; the concept of order anddiscipline must have been invented in East Africa; the wordsdon't exist in West Africa especially in Nigeria.When a cabinet minister is caught in a corruptionscandal, he commits suicide in Southern Africa; in West Africahe's promoted after the next coup d'etat. In athletics, thedivisions are easy, from 800m to the marathon the East Africanshold sway; the West Africans are only good at the sprints. But whenit comes to football, the North and West Africans dominate thelesser skilled East and South Africans.IT'S GOT TO BE SOMETHING IN THE WATER........BUT WHEN IT COMES TO SKIN COLOUR, SURELY ALL AFRICANS ARE BLACK,ALL BLACK???__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sun, 03 Dec 1995 13:41:19 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Hello, users of Gambia-LMessage-ID: < 30C17ECF.27ED@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableJ?rn Grotnes wrote:>=20> Hi everybody,>=20> This mail is from Jorn and Torstein "Tosh" Grotnes, recent members of> Gambia-L>=20> I understand it is custom to introduce oneself when admitted to this> mailing list. We are brothers from Norway, with a strong interest in> The Gambia.>=20> Jorn has traveled to The Gambia twice, once to visit our father who was> doing research on fish (Kobo) with his student (Adama Jobarteh), and no=> recently (during the last elections) with Torstein. We are impressed wi=th> the peace-seeking attitude of most Gambians, even in troubled times. We> believe that The Gambias future is bright, and intend to continue our> connection with the country.>=20> We have technical educations (computers and electronics), and are very> interested in the opportunities new communications technology can offer> in places like The Gambia.>=20> We think this kind of forum is very important, politically and otherwis=e,> to straighten out misunderstandings and getting other peoples points of> view. We'll contribute as well as we can.>=20> Jorn and Torstein Grotnes>=20> Email: jgr@sni.no > ----------------------------------------------------------------------Mssrs.Grotnes!!we are very flattered by your compliments and interest in ourcountry.Be rest assured that, from this day on ,both of you are mostwelcome! both in the Gambia and on this LIST.Please,be free to sayanything or do anything that would help us build our this tiny but sweetcountry. so once again VAILKOMMNA TIL GAMBIA!!REGARDS Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 08:27:59 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care abroadMessage-ID: < 961203082759_606595436@emout14.mail.aol.com Ndey:Before you starting making judgements and pronouncements, could you pleasefind out the facts first?. I would like you to be more specific, and by thisI mean give me names and dates before I start to make phone calls to verifyyour claims. For any other Government Official or me to investigate yourclaims, I need know who these people are, and when were they "deniedpermission to go abroad for treatment"Please remember that the AFPRC is no more. This council has been dissolvedand it does not exist any more.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Dec 1996 11:23:13 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Unsubscribe meMessage-ID: < 01ICKL6XT9K00009U0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITSarian,well, have a great trip home. I hope to see you there since I should beheading in that direction too (Dec 15-Jan 10). I guess Abdou and Tonywould have to enlist another subscription manager given our trips andthe evergrowing size of the membership.Peace!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Dec 1996 11:29:12 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 01ICKLE23SUC0009U0@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITLamin Camara added; intro. expected.Amadou(in a hurry)------------------------------Date: Sun, 03 Dec 1995 19:46:26 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Miss WORLD ControversyMessage-ID: < 30C1D461.6D34@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBayard Lyons wrote:>=20> I just wanted to drop a quick thought in the bucket of ideas Basss and> Francis have provided on this topic. I wonder if the whole affair caus=es> anyone to wonder why Africa needs a beauty contest at all. There has> been much protest how these contests are derogatory and degrading towar=ds> women regardless of ethnicity or race. Some have described beauty> pageants as little different than livestock auctions where the prized> cow is paraded before a panel of judges and a salivating audience of> carnivores. While preserving what is African is a noble cause,> preserving the right to be treated like a human being regardless of> gender is equally important.>=20> Bayard Lyons> "Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca> "You are also right! - Nasrettin HocaBAYARD!!I doubt it very much if DR.PAGLIA would agree with that carnivorousdiscription of yours of the BEAUTY PAGEANT.She would most probably saysomething like:- "What the feminists denounce as woman's humiliatingtotal accessibility ... is actually her elevation to high prietess ofpagan paradise garden where the body has become a bountiful fruit treewhere growth and harvest are simultaneous"Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: 03 Dec 1996 15:23:55 +0100From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > (Return requested)Subject: SV: Hello, users of Gambia-LMessage-ID: <0629D32A437FB007*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>Content-Identifier: 0629D32A437FB007Content-Return: AllowedMime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Disposition: inlineI would like to welcome new members especially Torstein and J=F8rn Grotne=s to =the Gambia-l, we look forward to your contributions.RegardsAlhagiJ=F8rn and Torstein wrote:-Hi everybody,This mail is from Jorn and Torstein "Tosh" Grotnes, recent members ofGambia-LI understand it is custom to introduce oneself when admitted to thismailing list. We are brothers from Norway, with a strong interest inThe Gambia.Jorn has traveled to The Gambia twice, once to visit our father who wasdoing research on fish (Kobo) with his student (Adama Jobarteh), and nowrecently (during the last elections) with Torstein. We are impressed with=the peace-seeking attitude of most Gambians, even in troubled times. Webelieve that The Gambias future is bright, and intend to continue ourconnection with the country.We have technical educations (computers and electronics), and are veryinterested in the opportunities new communications technology can offerin places like The Gambia.We think this kind of forum is very important, politically and otherwise,=to straighten out misunderstandings and getting other peoples points ofview. We'll contribute as well as we can.Jorn and Torstein GrotnesEmail: jgr@sni.no ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 03 Dec 1996 13:20:30 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The GambiaMessage-ID: < 01ICKP9ICK64000DYH@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Since a few of us plan to be in The Gambia during the Christmas break, itmay be a good idea for us to have an informal gathering / get-together--just to know each other.What do you think?Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 16:08:18 -0500From: fceesay@brynmawr.edu (Waterloolu)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The GambiaMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"I think that'll be a great idea!>Gambia-l:>Since a few of us plan to be in The Gambia during the Christmas break, it>may be a good idea for us to have an informal gathering / get-together-->just to know each other.>What do you think?>Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 13:22:47 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Forwarded message of Sarian LoumMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961203131715.6671A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMy sister Sarian is travelling to The Gambia tomorrow and has been takenoff the list as requested until she returns. Here is a forwarded messageto all the Gambia-l netters who will be vacationing back home during theChristmas holidays.TonyHi,I'll be around from Dec. 5 thru Jan 6 but will be travelling quite a bitin andout of Gambia. Will offcourse be around for Xmas & New Years. If youguysdecide to get together (which I think is a great idea) someone give me abuzzat 229753 or 370981.Guys please sign me off cause I'm leaving tomorrow morning.---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 03 Dec 1996 13:20:30 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu To: GAMBIA-L:The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The GambiaGambia-l:Since a few of us plan to be in The Gambia during the Christmas break, itmay be a good idea for us to have an informal gathering / get-together--just to know each other.What do you think?Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 17:28:22 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RWANDA-UN: Documents Show Boutros-Ghali Knew of 1994 Massacre (fwd)Message-ID: < 9612040128.AA07914@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textCopyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 28-Nov-96 ***RWANDA-UN: Documents Show Boutros-Ghali Knew of 1994 Massacreby Farhan HaqUNITED NATIONS, Nov 28 (IPS) - A document that has circulatedprivately in the United Nations for months suggests thatSecretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali and other top U.N.officials were informed as early as January 1994 about a plot tomassacre tens of thousands of Rwandans.But U.N. officials kept quiet, even after a genocide directedmainly against Tutsi Rwandans was launched immediately after thedeath of President Juvenal Habyarimana in a plane crash Apr. 7of that year.For many diplomats here, the idea that Boutros-Ghali keptinformation about a planned genocide hidden for several crucialmonths is a major blow at a time when the Egyptian diplomat iscounting on African support for his re-election as U.N. chief.The explosive document consists of a telegramme by the seniorU.N. military commander in Rwanda at the time, Canadian Gen.Romeo Dallaire, about remarks made by a senior Hutu leaderclosely associated with the Habyarimana government.Dallaire wrote U.N. headquarters on Jan 11, 1994, saying thatan informant ''has been ordered to register all Tutsi in Kigali(the capital). He suspects it is for their extermination.Example he gave was that in 20 minutes his personnel could killup to 1,000 Tutsis.''U.N. sources have since confirmed that Dallaire's informantwas Jean-Pierre Turatsinze, a high-ranking member of Rwanda'srightist and ethnic Hutu paramilitary forces, called theInterahamwe (''those who stand together'').In fact, following Habyarimana's still unexplained death,thousands of Tutsis and families of moderate Hutu politicianswere slaughtered by the Rwandan Army and Interahamwe. As many asone million Rwandans out of an estimated eight million werekilled between April and July.Dallaire also cited Turatsinze as warning that ''Belgiantroops were to be provoked and, if Belgian soldiers resorted toforce, a number of them were to be killed and thus guaranteeBelgian withdrawal from Rwanda.''Ten soldiers in a Belgian contingent of U.N. troops wereabducted, tortured and killed a day after Habyarimana's death,prompting Belgium -- Rwanda's colonial master -- to pull out ofthe country. That left only a minimal U.N. presence in Rwandaduring the height of the genocide.Despite such warnings, the United Nations did not acknowledgeany plans to commit genocide to the U.N. Security Council oncethe killings began.In a report released earlier this year, Boutros-Ghaliexplained, ''Such situations and alarming reports from thefield, though considered with the utmost seriousness by U.N.officials, are not uncommon within the context of peacekeepingmissions.'' But the U.N. troops, he emphasised, never had theauthority to act on Dallaire's warnings.Rwandan officials argue that, even without the Dallairetelegramme, the United Nations should have been aware thatmassacres were planned.''There was prior knowledge, where political parties wrote toU.N. headquarters,'' Rwandan envoy Pierre-Emmanuel Ubalijorotold IPS. ''A lot of former government officials had warnedthrough (the U.N. troops) of the killings. But no response wasgiven.''Some of the blame for the lack of information has beenlevelled at the then-U.N. envoy to Rwanda, Ambassador Jacques-Roger Booh-Booh of Cameroon, and at Under-Secretary-General KofiAnnan of Ghana, head of U.N. peacekeeping.At the time, U.N. officials, according to some diplomatshere, were wary of making any peacekeeping operation moreassertive so soon after the failed U.N. intervention inSomalia. That may have contributed to the world body's failureto respond to warnings.Rwanda's current government, which includes many survivors ofthe 1994 massacres and members of a Tutsi-led rebel force thatunseated the post-Habyarimana government, lays much of the blamesquarely on Boutros-Ghali himself.''The system is headed by one person, the secretary-general,and the secretary-general is the one who is responsible,''Ubalijoro said. ''You know very well our position on him...Wewere not pleased by the (United Nations') handling of thesituation.''Although the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) has endorsedBoutros-Ghali for a second term as U.N. head, Rwanda (along withGhana and Ethiopia) objected. The United States has vetoedBoutros-Ghali and is seeking other African candidates for thejob.Diplomats here do not discount a Washington hand behind thesurfacing of the telegramme now.''It is a set-up,'' said one African diplomat. ''This isbeing used to smear Boutros-Ghali and Kofi Annan.'' Until now,Annan has been considered Washington's favourite to replaceBoutros-Ghali.It was the Danish media which first reported on the documentafter its government's aid agency, DANIDA, published a criticalreport about the U.N.'s role during the Rwanda crisis lastMarch. In recent days, the story has been picked up by U.S. andBritish outlets, including London's 'Telegraph' and 'The BostonGlobe'.At the same time, at least one African leader -- EthiopianPresident Meles Zenawi -- has written to President Paul Biya ofCameroon, the current OAU chair, to urge that other Africancandidates for secretary-general besides Boutros-Ghali beconsidered.''We should, as we swiftly move now to ensure a second termfor Africa, avoid presenting only one African candidate for theposition, with the view of avoiding any risk of failing toachieve our objective,'' Meles wrote Monday.''The necessary lobbying should and must start right away,''he added. ''Any further delay, I am seriously concerned, wouldresult in a fatal blow to this African chance.''Boutros-Ghali is so far the only African candidate forsecretary-general in a race for which all nations, including theUnited States, have pledged a broad preference for Africancandidates. A new U.N. head must be found before Dec 31.(end/ips/fah/jl/96)__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 17:42:53 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gene Mutations May Once Have Warded Off DiseasesMessage-ID: < 9612040142.AA12054@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textForwarded message:December 3, 1996Gene Mutations May Once Have Warded Off DiseasesBy GINA KOLATA[F] ate may be cruel or indifferent butgeneticists believe there are often goodreasons for bad genes. Genes that cause diseaseslike cystic fibrosis are so common, some say, asto suggest they must confer, either now or at sometime in the past, a powerful compensatingadvantage.And so, seeking to understand mutated genes, someresearchers like Dr. Stephen J. O'Brien, ageneticist at the National Cancer Institute inFrederick, Md., have embarked on a quest intomedical history. O'Brien's current obsession iswith a genetic mutation, reported earlier thisyear, that can confer immunity to the AIDS virus.O'Brien discovered that 1 percent of whites, butessentially no blacks or Asians, have two copiesof this mutated gene. In the geneticist'sscorebook, this is a very high percentage of thepopulation that the mutated version of the genehas reached, especially as its function is toknock out an important protein of the immunesystem.Do so many whites have the mutated gene, O'Brienasks, because it protected people in generationspast from an ancient plague, or maybe a previousvisitation of the AIDS epidemic?Geneticists who study breast cancer are asking thesame sort of questions about the two genes calledBRCA1 and BRCA2, for breast cancer 1 and 2, whichcan cause breast and ovarian cancer. Both genesare found in 1 percent of Ashkenazi Jews, asurprisingly high percentage.In seeking possible reasons, scientists arecornering each other at meetings or talking toeach other on the telephone or writing provocativeeditorials in journals. So far, opinion isdivided. Some are enthusiastically looking forsubtle advantages conferred by these mutatedgenes. Others are more skeptical. Where, they ask,is the evidence for a selection effect? "It's adebate that rages in the absence of any data,"said Dr. Lawrence Brody, a geneticist at theNational Center for Human Genome Research inBethesda, Md.O'Brien is on the side of those who think themutations benefited populations in generationspast. He noted that the great populationgeneticist, J.B.S. Haldane, said in the 1940s thatprobably the greatest selection pressure of all isnot a changing environment or a scarce food supplybut the harsh culling of infectious disease.O'Brien said he would not be surprised ifmutations like the gene that protects against AIDSwere preserved for this reason.The mutated gene was discovered earlier this yearby Dr. Nathaniel Landau of the Aaron DiamondResearch Center in New York and his colleagues inthree gay white men who had been exposedrepeatedly to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, butnever became infected.Then O'Brien and his colleagues studied 1,965people who had been repeatedly exposed to the AIDSvirus because they were gay men, intravenous drugusers who shared needles or hemophiliacs whorepeatedly injected themselves with blood productsthat were tainted with the AIDS virus.Most became infected. But among the few whoescaped the virus, they found 18 whites with twocopies of the mutated gene. They and others reportthat 1 percent of whites in the general populationhave two copies of the mutated gene, making themimmune to AIDS.The probability calculations that are basic togenetics indicate that in order for one out of 100whites to have two copies of the gene, as many asone out of five in the white population must havea single copy of it. And it is even more commonamong northern Europeans, said Dr. Michael Dean,who is acting chief of the human genetics sectionat the cancer institute in Frederick. He now findsthat as many as 23 percent of British, Swedish andRussian whites have at least one copy of the gene.Yet the mutation would seem to be deleteriousbecause it knocks out a protein, a chemokinereceptor, that protrudes from the surface of whiteblood cells and allows them to respond to certainimmune system hormones known as chemokines.And so, O'Brien said, the first question he andothers asked was, are people who have two copiesof this mutated gene healthy? O'Brien began bystudying the 18 people he had found who had doubledoses of the HIV resistance gene."We're bringing people in and doing a completeclinical work-up," O'Brien said. As yet, he said,neither he nor others who are trying the samething have found any evidence that people with themutated genes are in ill health or that theirimmune systems are anything but completely robust.That suggests, O'Brien said, that there isredundancy in the immune system, that somethingelse can take over when the chemokine receptorprotein is destroyed by mutations. And, he said,it also suggests that the AIDS resistance gene isin the population for a reason. It is almostunheard of, he said, for 20 percent of apopulation to have a single copy of a mutated geneand 1 percent to have two copies of a gene thatconfers no advantage.O'Brien and his colleagues at the cancer instituteare studying the mathematics of the AIDSresistance gene's spread. They assume, since thegene is not found in blacks or Asians, that itarose after Caucasians split off from blacks about150,000 to 200,000 years ago. Anthropologists havedetermined that the ancestral white population mayhave had just a few thousand individuals.And so, the cancer institute investigators asked,if the mutation arose in that population bychance, and if there was no selective advantage ordisadvantage to having the mutated gene, what isthe likelihood that, by chance, its frequencywould drift up to 20 percent of the whitepopulation today? "The likelihood is almost zero,"O'Brien said. "The point is, you don't get thathigh numbers by genetic drift alone. You needselective pressure."But if the HIV resistance gene protects againstdisease, it is still uncertain what disease itprotects against. Some, like Dr. David Baltimore,a molecular biologist at the MassachusettsInstitute of Technology, have suggested thatperhaps there was an HIV epidemic hundreds orthousands of years ago, and those who have thegene today are descendants of its survivors.Another possibility, O'Brien said, is that thegene might protect against the Black Plague ortuberculosis, a known scourge of Europeanpopulations.The tuberculosis hypothesis, O'Brien said, isparticularly appealing because tuberculosisbacteria, like HIV, slip into a type of whiteblood cell called macrophages. Their entry mightbe hindered if the chemokine protein were absent,although that is yet to be determined, O'Briensaid.The breast cancer genes are a different sort ofpuzzle, researchers said. Women who inherit asingle copy of either of these mutated genes,BRCA1 or BRCA2, have a significant chance, as highas 90 percent, of getting breast cancer in theirlifetimes, and a 40 to 60 percent chance ofgetting ovarian cancer. So why, if there is nopurpose to these mutated genes, would 1 percent ofAshkenazi Jewish women have them?Dr. Mary-Claire King, a geneticist at theUniversity of Washington, said, "We know twothings about BRCA1.""We know the gene controls cell proliferation,"she went on, and though the evidence comes onlyfrom her impressions, that "when you work withwomen with BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations, you find outthat they are the healthiest, fittest women thatyou would ever expect to meet." So, she added,"I've come up with the following notion: Suppose awoman has a BRCA1 mutation. She will thereforehave less BRCA1 protein available in her breastepithelial cells and the cells may grow faster.The most important thing for survival of yourlineage is whether you can bear a child andwhether you can lactate efficiently."The cells that proliferate rapidly in women withBRCA1 mutations are the same cells that make milk,King noted. "Suppose that women with BRCA1mutations are more likely to lactate understarvation conditions," she said. And suppose,further, that their ovary cells are more likely toproduce eggs. Those women, then, would be morelikely to produce broods of children duringfamines when other women's fertility dropped andtheir newborn babies starved, she suggested.It is still just a wildly speculative hypothesis,King confessed, but she is taking it seriouslyenough to look for preliminary evidence that mightsupport it. In a study of Jewish women in NewYork, she is testing for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genesand is questioning the women about theirfertility, asking how long it took them to becomepregnant and whether they had difficulty producingenough breast milk to feed their children.The breast cancer mutations join several othermutations that seem unusually common amongAshkenazi Jews. For example, said Dr. Arno G.Motulsky, a medical geneticist at the Universityof Washington in Seattle, Ashkenazi Jews tend tohave genes that when present in a double dose,cause deadly neurological diseases, like Tay-Sachsdisease, and debilitating metabolic diseases, likeGaucher disease or Niemann-Pick disease.Some have suggested, he said, that these genes,when present in a single copy, protect againsttuberculosis. In that case, he said, the genesmight have been advantageous to the population,even though anyone who inherited two copies of thegenes would die.O'Brien said that cystic fibrosis was anotherdisease whose genes seemed too common, unlessthere was a reason for the mutation. Studies inanimals, he said, suggest that people who inherita single copy of the cystic fibrosis gene might beprotected from cholera.Brody, of the cancer institute, said he wasskeptical. He noted that at least in the case ofthe Jewish diseases, there was anotherexplanation. Ashkenazi Jews and certain otherpopulations, like Finnish people or the Amish,started from a very small group and remainedisolated, marrying within the group. Suchpopulations, Brody said, "have a whole host ofdiseases that are more represented in them" thanin larger groups that are not so isolated. A raregene mutation can more easily become common insuch insular populations, he explained. But, headded, "having said that, there's a whole schoolthat doesn't buy it."Dr. Neil Risch, a geneticist at StanfordUniversity, is one who does buy that hypothesis.He says it is possible to explain virtually allthe strikingly high gene frequencies that are nowof such interest to geneticists simply bypostulating that genes arose by chance and weremaintained by chance. Yes, he said, "it's aninteresting debate" to ask what the genes might begood for. But, he said, "I think the burden is onthe selectionists to produce the selectiveadvantage." And so far, he said, for all theirenthusiastic speculation, scientists have onlyfound one incontrovertible example of a geneticmutation that causes a disease but also confers aselective advantage.That example is the mutation that causes sicklecell anemia. Those who inherit two copies of themutated gene get a potentially deadly disease.Those who inherit one copy of the gene areprotected against malaria. "That's the onlyconvincing example I know," Risch said, and it wasdiscovered years ago.Others, like Motulsky, are on the fence."I'm withholding my complete judgment about it,"he said. "It makes good sense that some of thesegenes would have served a purpose," he said. "Onthe other hand, there is this argument that in anylimited population, there is this factor ofchance. If a population has a relatively limitednumber of ancestors, then you would expect certaingenes, by chance, to become relatively frequent."Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 17:50:07 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Very Smart Fruit Flies Yield Clues to the Molecular Basis of MemoryMessage-ID: < 9612040150.AA07724@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textForwarded message:December 3, 1996Very Smart Fruit Flies Yield Clues to theMolecular Basis of MemoryBy INGRID WICKELGREN[I] n bottles lining a wall of a Long Islandlaboratory there are swarms of fruit flieswith an unusual ability. They have been endowedwith a gene that gives them photographic memory.In bottles nearby are their less fortunatecousins, genetically engineered for forgetfulness.And one floor below scamper another product of thegenetic engineer's art: amnesiac mice.These flies and mice are the product of efforts toidentify the genes and molecules that are involvedin laying down long-term memory. Researchers havefound a protein that serves as a kind of logicalswitch, signaling to the nerve cell whether amemory is to be stored for a fleeting moment orpermanently engraved in the mental archives.This protein switch has its counterparts in flies,mice and humans. "At a nuts and bolts level, ourbrains are working by the same principles andmechanisms as those of little fruit flies," saidDr. Alcino Silva, a neuroscientist at Cold SpringHarbor Laboratory on Long Island who has led muchof the mouse work.Indeed, the recent work on this switch, calledCREB, has given scientists "a new vantage pointfor understanding how memory works," said Dr. EricKandel, a neurobiologist at Columbia University'sCollege of Physicians and Surgeons in New YorkCity who has pioneered research on the molecularbasis of memory. Many molecules, he noted, areinvolved in governing something as complicated aslong-term memory. But CREB has afforded the mostenticing clue to the mystery of how the braindecides what it will and will not remember forgood."CREB is the clearest example of a moleculeinvolved in long-term memory" to come out ofbehavioral studies, said Dr. Larry Squire, aneuroscientist at the Veterans Affairs MedicalCenter in San Diego.Dr. Howard Eichenbaum, a neuroscientist at BostonUniversity, said: "I'm very excited. It's amazingthat CREB is so specific to memory.""The CREB story is growing stronger as newevidence" provides powerful links between theprotein and various memory processes, he said.The discovery of CREB's role in fruit flies andmice has far-reaching implications. It couldanswer such questions as why cramming for a testdoes not work in the long run, or why certainemotional events become instantly etched in themind. Medically, the findings could possibly leadto drug treatments for memory loss, dementia andpost-traumatic stress disorder.When the CREB switch in a cell is turned on,researchers believe, it sets off the synthesis ofother proteins that cement lasting memories bysupporting the growth of new connections betweennerve cells. When it is turned off, CREB halts theproduction of those cementing proteins, thuspreventing unnecessary memories from forming.Studies done in Kandel's laboratory on sea-slugcells supplied the first hint of a role for CREBin memory. But the recent fruit fly work providesthe most striking behavioral demonstration thatCREB works as a memory switch.In fruit flies, as in other species, CREB is aso-called transcription factor, a protein in thecell nucleus that binds to DNA and causes nearbygenes to be spun into protein. Researchers havediscovered how the nerve cell flips the CREBswitch on and off. A protein called the CREBactivator turns it on, and CREB repressor turns itoff.The gene sequences used to make the CREB activatorand CREB repressor proteins have also beenidentified, and a few years ago Dr. Jerry Yin, abiologist now at Cold Spring Harbor, endowed fruitflies with extra genes so that one group acquiredan extra CREB activator and the other gained aCREB repressor. To test their memories, he teamedup with Dr. Timothy Tully, a geneticist at ColdSpring Harbor.Tully developed a test that measures how fast theflies learn to associate an odor with an electricshock in a way that produced a lasting memory.Normal flies need 10 training sessions to form apersistent recollection of the test. Flies with anextra dose of CREB repressor could not formlasting memories at all. "That showed beyondreasonable doubt" that CREB repressor blockslong-term memory, Tully said.But most surprising of all, the insects fortifiedwith an extra CREB activator gene needed just asingle training session. "This implies these flieshave a photographic memory," Tully said. He saidthey are just like students "who could read achapter of a book once, see it in their mind, andtell you that the answer is in paragraph 3 of page274."The state of the CREB switch, at least in fruitflies, seems to depend on the prevailing balancein the nerve cell between supplies of CREBactivator and CREB repressor. A preponderance ofCREB activator is needed for memory storage, saidTully, who published his and Yin's results lastyear in the journal Cell.Ordinarily, there is an equilibrium betweenactivator and repressor, researchers believe. CREBrepressor remains present, they suspect, toprevent the storage of boring and unnecessarydetail -- the clutter in a room, the babble in abar, the "ums" in a spoken sentence. "Memory isnot about storing information; it's about storinguseful information," Silva explained.The CREB repressor can be thought of as a memoryfilter. It dominates, the theory goes, untilsomething important happens, like an emotionallypowerful event, that either removes CREB repressorfrom nerve cells or increases the levels of CREBactivator enough to make brain cells lay down apermanent memory. This is presumably the mechanismby which people vividly remember where they werewhen President John F. Kennedy was assassinatedor, as in Silva's case, seeing a little redbicycle he wanted at the age of 5.Silva has recently moved the fruit fly workforward by studying a similar system inexperimental mice. Mice learn what is safe to eatby smelling what is on one another's breath,behavior that Silva exploited to measure hismice's ability to remember what they learn. He hasfound that mice with a defect in the CREBactivator gene that causes them to make much lessof its product than is normal are virtually unableto form long-term memories. His article is toappear in January in the journal Current Biology.Silva also discovered that his forgetful micecould be made to remember much better when theyhad short lessons with rests in between. Thetreatment looks a lot like what good students do-- study in many short bouts instead of crammingjust before a final. In both cases, Silvasuggested, the small amount of available CREBactivator in the relevant brain cells may limitthe amount of information an animal, or a person,can take in at one time.Shorter bouts of learning separated by rest, heproposed, allow time for the available activatorto recycle from the previous learning trial andrespond again -- a molecular argument for steadystudying. "We can now give you a biological reasonwhy cramming doesn't work," Tully said.He and others also hope to find chemical ways ofenhancing brain cell function in people withdementias like Alzheimer's disease and evenage-related memory loss. Tully and Yin are forminga company called Helicon Therapeutics to parlaytheir knowledge of CREB into pharmaceuticalproducts.Of course, such products must depend on knowledgeof many molecules other than CREB. "It's hard tolink such a complicated process as learning andmemory to just one molecule," said Dr. RichardGoodman, a neuroscientist at Oregon HealthSciences University in Portland.Others agree and are seeking to identify themolecular machinery surrounding CREB, includingthe thousands of proteins whose genes CREBcontrols. They are also trying to link molecularmemory processes to larger scale changes in braincells and brain cell circuits.Indeed, many secrets of memory seem poised tounravel from work on CREB. "CREB is one of thefirst truly solid molecular clues about memory,"Silva said. And memory, Kandel added, is "who weare."The state of the CREB switch, at least in fruitflies, seems to depend on the prevailing balancein the nerve cell between supplies of CREBactivator and CREB repressor. A preponderance ofCREB activator is needed for memory storage, saidTully, who published his and Yin's results lastyear in the journal Cell.Ordinarily, there is an equilibrium betweenactivator and repressor, researchers believe. CREBrepressor remains present, they suspect, toprevent the storage of boring and unnecessarydetail -- the clutter in a room, the babble in abar, the "ums" in a spoken sentence. "Memory isnot about storing information; it's about storinguseful information," Silva explained.The CREB repressor can be thought of as a memoryfilter. It dominates, the theory goes, untilsomething important happens, like an emotionallypowerful event, that either removes CREB repressorfrom nerve cells or increases the levels of CREBactivator enough to make brain cells lay down apermanent memory. This is presumably the mechanismby which people vividly remember where they werewhen President John F. Kennedy was assassinatedor, as in Silva's case, seeing a little redbicycle he wanted at the age of 5.Silva has recently moved the fruit fly workforward by studying a similar system inexperimental mice. Mice learn what is safe to eatby smelling what is on one another's breath,behavior that Silva exploited to measure hismice's ability to remember what they learn. He hasfound that mice with a defect in the CREBactivator gene that causes them to make much lessof its product than is normal are virtually unableto form long-term memories. His article is toappear in January in the journal Current Biology.Silva also discovered that his forgetful micecould be made to remember much better when theyhad short lessons with rests in between. Thetreatment looks a lot like what good students do-- study in many short bouts instead of crammingjust before a final. In both cases, Silvasuggested, the small amount of available CREBactivator in the relevant brain cells may limitthe amount of information an animal, or a person,can take in at one time.Shorter bouts of learning separated by rest, heproposed, allow time for the available activatorto recycle from the previous learning trial andrespond again -- a molecular argument for steadystudying. "We can now give you a biological reasonwhy cramming doesn't work," Tully said.He and others also hope to find chemical ways ofenhancing brain cell function in people withdementias like Alzheimer's disease and evenage-related memory loss. Tully and Yin are forminga company called Helicon Therapeutics to parlaytheir knowledge of CREB into pharmaceuticalproducts.Of course, such products must depend on knowledgeof many molecules other than CREB. "It's hard tolink such a complicated process as learning andmemory to just one molecule," said Dr. RichardGoodman, a neuroscientist at Oregon HealthSciences University in Portland.Others agree and are seeking to identify themolecular machinery surrounding CREB, includingthe thousands of proteins whose genes CREBcontrols. They are also trying to link molecularmemory processes to larger scale changes in braincells and brain cell circuits.Indeed, many secrets of memory seem poised tounravel from work on CREB. "CREB is one of thefirst truly solid molecular clues about memory,"Silva said. And memory, Kandel added, is "who weare."Copyright 1996 The New York Times Company__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------ A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Momodou





Denmark

10266 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 12:50:10

From:

To:

Subject: Perplexing questions ?????

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Perplexing Questions

--------------------





Why are cigarettes sold in gas stations when smoking is prohibited

there?



Why isn't phonetic spelled the way it sounds?



If you can't drink and drive, why do you need a driver's license to

buy liquor, and why do bars have parking lots?



Have you ever imagined a world with no hypothetical situations?



How does the guy who drives the snowplow get to work in the morning?



If 7-11 is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, why are there locks

on the doors?



You know how most packages say "Open here". What is the protocol if

the package says, "Open somewhere else"?



Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?



Why is it that when you transport something by car, it's called a

shipment, but when you transport it by ship, it's called cargo?



Why is it that when you're driving and looking for an address, you

turn down the volume on the radio?



Why is it called a TV "set" when you only get one?



If pro is the opposite of con, is progress the opposite of congress?



Why is it called a "building" when it is already built?



Why do they call them "apartments" when they are all stuck together?



Why is there an expiry date on SOUR cream?



How can someone "draw a blank"?



Shouldn't there be a shorter word for "monosyllabic"?



Why is the word "abbreviate" so long?



What is another word for "thesaurus"?



When they ship Styrofoam, what do they pack it in?



If 75% of all accidents happen within 5 miles of home, why not move

10 miles away?



Why doesn't "onomatopoeia" sound like what it is?



Why do we sing 'Take me out to the ball game', when we are already

there?



Why are they called 'stands' when they're made for sitting?



Why is it that when two planes almost hit each other it is called a

"near miss"? Shouldn't it be called a "near hit"?



Why are there interstate highways in Hawaii?



Why do light switches say on/off? When it's on you can see it's on,

when it's off you can't see to read.



If love is blind, why is lingerie so popular?



__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 21:53:31 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The Gambia

Message-ID: <



Amadou:



That's a very good idea. We can go to Sanyang Beach or any other nice beach

and have a picnic and get to know each other. For me I will be in Brikama as

of December 12 (By the Grace of ALLAH), and my phone there is 484150



See you there folks and have a safe trip to Banjul.



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 19:09:48 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Michael Jordan's fortunes :- Breakdown !!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Michael Jordan will make over $300,000 a game, $10,000 a minute

assuming he averages about 30 minutes a game.



Assuming $40 mil in endorsements this year, he'll be making $178,100 a

day (working or not)!



Assuming he sleeps 7 hours a night, he makes $52,000 every night while

visions of sugarplums dance in his head.





If he goes to see LAST MAN STANDING, it'll cost him $7.00, but

he'll make $18,550 while he's there.



If he decides to have a 5 minute egg, he'll make $618 while boiling

it.



He makes $7,415/hr more than minimum wage (after the wage hike).



He'll make $3,710 while watching each episode of SEINFELD.



If he wants to save up for a new Acura NSX ($90,000) it would take

him a whole 12 days.



If someone were to hand him his salary and endorsement money, they

would have to do it at the rate of $2.00 every second.



He'll probably pay around $200 for a nice round of golf, but will be

'reimbursed' $33,390 for that round.



He could take 1/100,000th of his income and buy some poor college

student 5200 packages of Ramen.



Assuming he puts the federal maximum of 15% of his income into his tax

deferred account (401k), he will hit the federal cap of $9500 for such

accounts at 8:30 a.m. on January 1st, 1997.



If you were given a tenth of a penny for every dollar he made, you'd

be living comfortably at $65,000 a year.



While the common person is spending about $20 for a meal in his trendy

Chicago restaurant, he'll pull in about $5600.



This year, he'll make more than twice as much as all of the past U.S

presidents for all of their terms combined.



****

And something to cheer you up after all of this. . .

Jordan will only have to have this income for 270 more years to have a

net worth equivalent to that of Bill Gates.

****



__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 22:16:36 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Hello, users of Gambia-L

Message-ID: <



Hi Jon and Tosh:



Wel-come to The Gambia-L "Bantaba". It's nice to know that there are non

Gambian natives there who really care about the country and would like to

contribute to the development of the country. Keep up the good work and

hopefully some of us will one day bump into one of you guys in The Gambia.

Please encourage your friends especially those with technical education to

look for work or setup a business in the Gambia. We really need all the help

we can in getting a decent supply of electricity to all Gambian homes

especially those people in the urban metropolitan areas.



Take care guys and have a safe and happy holidays.



Sarjo



------------------------------



Date: 04 Dec 1996 10:30:56 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 04/12/96 1:00

Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

It is commendable that the U.N is stepping to the plate and saying something

about the corrupt practices of some nations.



I would like to see them step out against those countries that bank stolen

monies from poor nations by the Mobutus of Africa. Perhaps they are waiting

for the Africans themselves to start the ball rolling. Has there been any

move,

by anyone, to bring this issue to the fore and hopefully put a stop to it,

discourage the practice by future scoundrels, and maybe, return the money to

Africa?



What is your thought on this?



Soffie



---forwarded mail END---



It is a step in the right direction for the U.N to be in the forefront of

conmating curruption in international trade and commerce.

I think there should be an international law,

making it possible for countries to recover money being

stolen by the rulers (especially from poor countries)and placed in foreign

banks.



Momodou Camara.

4.12.1996 10:02

--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Dec 1996 08:40:23 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Gambia-l Informal Meeting

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



I am gathering the phone numbers of those List members who plan to be in

The Gambia during the Xmas break for a possible get-together at Gunjur

Beach. As Toni suggested, it could also be an opportunity to publicize

the existence and role of the group and explore ways to gain access to

local media. Please send me your phone numbers if you are heading home.

My number is: 486010 (Gunjur). Sarjo, I would be able to host the affair

if it is held in Gunjur instead of Sanyang. I hope you don't object.



Peace!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Dec 1996 08:48:04 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,

Below is the Ministry of External Affairs response to the Travel Advice

issued by the State Department.



US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIA



The Ministry of External Affairs, Banjul, was surprised to learn on Friday 29

November, that on the advice of the American Embassy here, the US State

Department released the following Travel Advice:



‘American citizens travelling in The Gambia should be aware that numerous

acts of armed violence have occured in areas outside the greater Banjul area

during the past weekend. There are reports of several deaths and injuries

among security personenel. The Gambia is scheduled for National Assembly

elections on January 2, 1997. The American Embassy in Banjul advises

Americans travelling to The Gambia that there is an increased risk of

instability in The Gambia during the pre and post election period, November

12-January 15. The Embassy recommends that all Americans maintain a low

profile and avoid large crowds. There is an increased number of military

checkpoints throughout the country, including the greater Banjul area.

Travellers should be prepared to stop for all checkpoints and be searched. In

the event of trouble, please stay in your residence and do not go out. U. S.

citizens travelling in The Gambia are strongly encouraged to register at the

Consular Section of the U. S. Embassy immediately upon arrival, at which time

they can receive updated information on travel and security in The Gambia.’







This report from the Embassy was a deliberate misrepresentation and

exaggeration of the criminal, surprise attack on the Farafenni military camp

guard on Friday the 8th of November in the early hours of the morning. All

of you, including the US Embassy personnel, and the public in general knew by

6:00 P.M. on that day, and that the perpetrators of this crime were

intercepted as they tried to escape, and two of them captured. A third

member, wounded, was detained at Kerr Ayib just outside The Gambia. Some of

the attackers remained at large.



It was also known that while a unit of the army went to deal with the

situation, police and army checkpoints were quite naturally mounted at

strategic points to prevent the escape of the criminals and to search for the

arms stolen from the Farafenni Camp armoury.



The official Press Release announced over Radio Gambia at 6:00 P.M. on the

same day, Friday 8th November, revealed that six soldiers were killed in the

attack and others wounded. There followed full report on the television.



The deliberate distortion and exaggeration of the facts and the remedial

security measures taken by the army and the police are a clear manifestation

of the malicious and unfriendly feeling the US Embassy staff has towards The

Gambia people. The Travel Advice is surely a poorly disguised attempt to

undermine The Gambia’s Tourist Industry. One therefore cannot fail to recall

former US Ambassador Winter’s statement that they would make The Gambia

people suffer so that they would no longer support the Transition Government.

This appears to still be the Embassy’s wish and intention towards the people

of The Gambia. We the people should also note that, as usual, the Embassy has

automatically taken the usual steps to ensure the safety and comfort of its

nationals and their evacuation in the event of internal unrest due to any

"suffering" caused by it. The Gambian people should bear this unkind strategy

in mind at all times. These people create an atmosphere of uncertainty and

hardship in order to cause unrest while making sure at the same time that

their own people are not affected or even any longer in the country.



For its part The Gambia Government will continue in its effort to maintain

peace and stability and to accelerate the socio-economic development of this

country in the interest of the people. While we would welcome assistance from

many any source, we deplore any attempt by any Diplomatic Mission or

organisation to put artificial obstacles in our way by unfairly and

maliciously making the people suffer.



Permanent Secretary

Ministry of External Affairs

Banjul, The Gambia





Peace

Tombong







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 04 Dec 1996 09:49:34 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96L03045.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency





News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published

or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News

Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



03 Dec 96 - Econews: Africa-Currencies



Paris Currency Blues Rattles the CFA



DAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The CFA franc shed considerable weight this

week, opening on Tuesday at the nominal rate of 528.3 to one U.S.

dollars, or a loss of about a dozen francs on last week's rate.



Dealers attribute the weakening of the CFA used by 13 African

countries, to the pressure on the French franc which guarantees its

convertibility and 1:100 parity.



Former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing last week called for a

devaluation of the currency, in relation to other hard currencies,

especially the Deutschemark, to shore up the French economy, in

anticipation of the advent of a common European currency (Euro) in

1999. The government rejected the call, but could not stop the slide

of the franc.



In Dakar on Tuesday, the CFA exchanged at 513 (buying) and 543

(selling) from 500 and 530 respectively last week.



Elsewhere, the Ghana cedi also continued its "creeping depreciation",

opening on Monday at the mean rate of 1,732.45 to the dollar, from

1,729.5 on the same day last week.



The following were the average exchange rates of African currencies

this week (Current data for some volatile currencies like the Adjusted

Angolan Kwanza were not available).



Country Currency Current Rate Previous Rate

(per one USD)

Algeria Dinar 53.9 (52)

Angola Readjusted Kwanza 202.42 (31,784)

Botswana Pula 2.79 (2.3)

Burundi Franc 271.0 (260.7)

Cape Verde Escudo 75.0 (88.3)

CFA Zone Franc 523.3 (508.24)

Comoros Franc 385.50

Djibouti Franc 172.5

Egypt Pound 3.9 (3.38)

Eritrea Birr 6.30 (7.20)

Ethiopia Birr 6.33 (6.37)

Gambia Dalasi 10.0 (9.57)

Ghana Cedi 1, 732.5 1, 729.5)

Guinea G. Franc 998.83 (997.98)

Guinea-Bissau Peso 13,000.0 (5.000)

Kenya Shilling 55.68 (56.99)

Lesotho Maloti 3.69 (3.3)

Liberia Dollar 82.0 (50.0)

Libya Dinar 0.3

Madagascar Franc 1,841.9

Malawi Kwacha 15.17 (15.45)

Mauritania Ouguiya 143.0 (130.0)

Mauritius Rupee 19.45 (18.18)

Morocco Dirham 9.4 (9.1)

Mozambique Metical 11,473 (11,409)

Namibia Dollar 3.3

Nigeria Naira 80.0 (82.5)

Rwanda Franc 313.89 (360.0)

S.Tome & Principe Dobra 239.0

Seychelles Rupee 5.0

Sierra Leone Leone 820.0 (700.0)

Somalia Shilling 2,620.0

South Africa Rand 4.68 (4.60)

Sudan Pound 1,400 (1,000)

Swaziland Lilangeni 4.34 (3.69)

Tanzania Shilling 590.62 (535.00)

Tunisia Dinar 0.9 (0.98)

Uganda Shilling 1,116.5 (1,020)

Zaire New Zaire 97,671 (80,000)

Zambia Kwacha 1,272.5 (1,273)

Zimbabwe Dollar 10.0 (9.81)

E.U. ECU 1.27 (1.26)

IMF/World Bank SDR 1.46 (1.41)



*CFA Zone: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,

Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger,

Senegal, Togo.

_________________________________________________________________



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 04 Dec 1995 19:05:53 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:

>=20

> Gambia-l,

> Below is the Ministry of External Affairs response to the Travel Advice

> issued by the State Department.

>=20

> US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIA

>=20

> The Ministry of External Affairs, Banjul, was surprised to learn on Fri=

day 29

> November, that on the advice of the American Embassy here, the US State

> Department released the following Travel Advice:

>=20

> =91American citizens travelling in The Gambia should be aware that nume=

rous

> acts of armed violence have occured in areas outside the greater Banjul=

area

> during the past weekend. There are reports of several deaths and injuri=

es

> among security personenel. The Gambia is scheduled for National Assemb=

ly

> elections on January 2, 1997. The American Embassy in Banjul advises

> Americans travelling to The Gambia that there is an increased risk of

> instability in The Gambia during the pre and post election period, Nove=

mber

> 12-January 15. The Embassy recommends that all Americans maintain a low

> profile and avoid large crowds. There is an increased number of militar=

y

> checkpoints throughout the country, including the greater Banjul area.

> Travellers should be prepared to stop for all checkpoints and be search=

ed. In

> the event of trouble, please stay in your residence and do not go out. =

U. S.

> citizens travelling in The Gambia are strongly encouraged to register a=

t the

> Consular Section of the U. S. Embassy immediately upon arrival, at whic=

h time

> they can receive updated information on travel and security in The Gamb=

ia.=92

>=20

> This report from the Embassy was a deliberate misrepresentation and

> exaggeration of the criminal, surprise attack on the Farafenni military=

camp

> guard on Friday the 8th of November in the early hours of the morning.=

All

> of you, including the US Embassy personnel, and the public in general k=

new by

> 6:00 P.M. on that day, and that the perpetrators of this crime were

> intercepted as they tried to escape, and two of them captured. A third

> member, wounded, was detained at Kerr Ayib just outside The Gambia. Som=

e of

> the attackers remained at large.

>=20

> It was also known that while a unit of the army went to deal with the

> situation, police and army checkpoints were quite naturally mounted at

> strategic points to prevent the escape of the criminals and to search f=

or the

> arms stolen from the Farafenni Camp armoury.

>=20

> The official Press Release announced over Radio Gambia at 6:00 P.M. on =

the

> same day, Friday 8th November, revealed that six soldiers were killed i=

n the

> attack and others wounded. There followed full report on the television.

>=20

> The deliberate distortion and exaggeration of the facts and the remedia=

l

> security measures taken by the army and the police are a clear manifest=

ation

> of the malicious and unfriendly feeling the US Embassy staff has toward=

s The

> Gambia people. The Travel Advice is surely a poorly disguised attempt t=

o

> undermine The Gambia=92s Tourist Industry. One therefore cannot fail to=

recall

> former US Ambassador Winter=92s statement that they would make The Gamb=

ia

> people suffer so that they would no longer support the Transition Gover=

nment.

> This appears to still be the Embassy=92s wish and intention towards the=

people

> of The Gambia. We the people should also note that, as usual, the Embas=

sy has

> automatically taken the usual steps to ensure the safety and comfort of=

its

> nationals and their evacuation in the event of internal unrest due to a=

ny

> "suffering" caused by it. The Gambian people should bear this unkind st=

rategy

> in mind at all times. These people create an atmosphere of uncertainty =

and

> hardship in order to cause unrest while making sure at the same time th=

at

> their own people are not affected or even any longer in the country.

>=20

> For its part The Gambia Government will continue in its effort to maint=

ain

> peace and stability and to accelerate the socio-economic development of=

this

> country in the interest of the people. While we would welcome assistanc=

e from

> many any source, we deplore any attempt by any Diplomatic Mission or

> organisation to put artificial obstacles in our way by unfairly and

> maliciously making the people suffer.

>=20

> Permanent Secretary

> Ministry of External Affairs

> Banjul, The Gambia

>=20

> Peace

> Tombong



HELLO!!

America's capacity to do good is almost equal to its capacity to do

bad.But with all its frightening capability to do harm to countries that

do not bow down to its dictate,America can make life miserable only for

those countries whose peoples are not fully in support of what their

governments are doing for them.The dramatic political experience of the

past couple of years has taught most teacheable Gambians that, really,

when a government is willed,determined ,responsible and patriotic,it can

make some far reaching and positive changes in their lives.So, as long

as the present Gambian Government is committed to its vision of putting

gambia on the fast tract to the 21st.Century;of putting back

consciousness into an erstwhile comatose little country;of putting clean

water,medical facilities and eletricity in all the the little dark

villages around the lenght and bredth of the country;of trying to

achieve self sufficiency in the food crops that can be grown locally;of

devolving power to towns and cities around the country; of completing

its infrastructural revolution,there is nothing anybody would say or do

that could severely harm the Gambian nation ,and that includes the

almighty U.S.A



Regards Basss!!



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 4 Dec 1996 19:26:49 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: The perfect holiday gift. NOT!!!!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Season's Greetings !!!



Now that the holiday season is here, we are all in a festive mood and

some of us will be heading home to visit our families. It is the time

of the year that we buy gifts for our friends, families and significant

others...however, mishaps do occur during the packaging/labeling of the

gifts.



I hope the married folks won't mistakenly send the wrong package to

their Mother-in-law (you don't want to further strain, your already

strained relationship).



I know we've got more pressing issues to discuss on the list, but

occasional humor is one way of overcoming (or temporarily diverting

attention from) academic stress and other stresses of life we endure

while away from the motherland.



Anyway, the following is a holiday gift humor...I hope it is not

graphic for some of you. So here goes....

_______________________________________________________________________

***********************************************************************



A young man wished to purchase a gift for his new sweetheart

and, as they had not been dating very long, after careful consideration

he decided that a pair of gloves would strike the right note - romantic,

but not too personal. Accompanied by his sweetheart's younger sister he

went about buying a pair of white gloves, while the younger sister

purchased a pair of panties(underwear) for herself.



During the wrapping the sales assistant mixed up the items and the

sister left with the gloves and the sweetheart ended up with the

panties. Without checking the contents he sealed the package and mailed

it to his loved one with the following note.

#######



Hi Sweetie,

I chose this because I noticed you are not in the habit of

wearing any when we go out in the evening. If it had not been for your

sister, I would have chosen the long ones with buttons, but she wears

short ones that are easily removed.

These are a delicate shade, but the lady who served me showed

me a pair she had been wearing for the past three weeks and they are

hardly soiled. I had her try on yours and she really looked smart.

I wish I could be there to put them on for you for the first

time, as no doubt other hands come in contact with them before I have

chance to see you again and when you take them off, remember to blow in

them before putting them away as they will naturally be a little damp

from wearing.

Just think how many times I will kiss them in the coming year.

I hope you will wear them on Friday night.



With every love,



$#@%&@#$



P.S:- The latest style is to wearing them folded down with a little

fur showing.



Cheers,



Madiba.

__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 05 Dec 1995 13:36:37 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: THE PERFECT GIFT(FLOP)!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



MR. SAIDY!!

Against the backdrop of such an unbelievably profound mix-up,this

letter that this youngman wrote is the perfect recipe for not only

driving his sweetheart to the brink of a nervous breakdown,but also of

making him lose her for ever and ever ,AMEN!! And I don't think that

even an eloquent attorney like Johnny Cochran would be able to help this

youngman persuage his sweetheart that this was,afterall,a dangerous love

wrecking coincidence.



Regards Bassss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Dec 1996 14:05:11 -0800

From: Isatou B Kaira <

To:

Subject: Re: Gambia-l Informal Meeting

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:

>

> Gambia-l:

>

> I am gathering the phone numbers of those List members who plan to be in

> The Gambia during the Xmas break for a possible get-together at Gunjur

> Beach. As Toni suggested, it could also be an opportunity to publicize

> the existence and role of the group and explore ways to gain access to

> local media. Please send me your phone numbers if you are heading home.

> My number is: 486010 (Gunjur). Sarjo, I would be able to host the affair

> if it is held in Gunjur instead of Sanyang. I hope you don't object.

>

> Peace!

> Amadou Scattred-Janneh





Hey this sure a good idea. I love meeting new people and this a chance

for me! Count me in. I'll send you my phone number(Amadou).



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Dec 1996 17:50:07 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: PEACE ...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



.... FUL Christmas, New Year & Elections for all of you. And have a nice

come-together of Gambia-L. I'll join you in spirit.



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Dec 96 13:04:04 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption

Message-ID: <9612051904.AA00508@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





I have also been pondering this idea for quite a while, and I believe it

deserves at least a **prompt** try. My thanks to Soffie and Momodou for

publicizing it on gambia-l.



The following proposition would cover the "Mobutus of Africa" seeking

political asylum or living in any country that is a member of the UN. Please

note that I have NOT researched the feasibility of the ideas raised here...

although I will after the holidays if no one else does before then. (I have a

million and one things cooking and could afford only a flimsy investigation

before January 1997 !!)



I would be inclined to think that the UN does have provisions for mandate

petitions (specific to a region of the world) from nationals of any member

nation within the region concerned living at home or abroad. I would doubt that

such mandate petitions can come only from governments of member nations, since

if this were the case, necessary petitions would not be raised in situations

where governments stand to lose... which is the case at hand...



Given that it is possible for us (Gambians and other sub-Saharan Africans) to

put forward a petition to the UN for a mandate that would effectively return a

country's wealth to the country and punish the political crooks involved, we

should raise the petition!!!!!! I would imagine signatures would be required of

all the individuals presenting the petition, which would not be a difficult

thing to do. It would also be fairly easy to prove beyond a reasonable doubt

that Gambian politicans cannot possibly amass the huge amounts involved during

their lifetimes, let alone the period of their reign.



Furthermore, because this proposition is somewhat obvious, I suspect it has

been tried already without success. We would need to know why any previous

petition failed and whatever work-arounds would make sense in our case. Are

there any lawyers with experience on international law on gambia-l? Is there

any lawyer on gambia-l that would volunteer to write up the petition for us?

Would anyone on gambia-l know of any such lawyer?



To me, avoiding this issue would be like getting raped... and going back for

more... Sub-Saharan Africa is not going to rid itself of millionaire

politicians without the initiative of sub-Saharan Africans. I would urge

members of the list who have enough time now to start doing the research right

away and update gambia-l accordingly. **Please remember that the petition is

likely to be credible only if it involves or is signed by as many Gambians as

possible, so that solo work on it is likely to fail.**



I would imagine some gambia-l members also have copies of the UN constitution

stowed away in storage boxes or on their bookshelves; it's time to get them

out. The UN probably has a web site that lists the details of its constitution

also, so this might be another alternative. To find the relevant UN web sites,

go to

fact, I am going to do this tonight...



The US and the few other Western nations that history has shown to direct UN

action may have the final word on the success of such a petition. We would have

to do everything necessary to get these nations to see our point of view. I

suspect this would not be difficult since the global benefit of healthy

sub-Saharan African economies far outweighs the business Citibank or any other

bank gets from stolen deposits. Switzerland, not being a member of the UN, is

not covered here obviously... we may want to approach the Swiss authorities

with a similar petition.



This whole idea may sound idealistic to many. But everything around us

(besides nature... although some would argue that nature was itself God's idea)

were LITERALLY ideas before they came into existence. Most of these ideas took

a long time to implement due to repeated failure or whatever, but in the end

they came to be! If there is any excuse for not trying to raise this petition,

I think the list deserves to know. Until then, I am assuming there is no excuse

for not trying.



- Francis



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------





Begin forwarded message:



Date: 04 Dec 1996 10:30:56 GMT

Reply-To:

Sender:

From:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 04/12/96 1:00

Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

It is commendable that the U.N is stepping to the plate and saying something

about the corrupt practices of some nations.



I would like to see them step out against those countries that bank stolen

monies from poor nations by the Mobutus of Africa. Perhaps they are waiting

for the Africans themselves to start the ball rolling. Has there been any

move,

by anyone, to bring this issue to the fore and hopefully put a stop to it,

discourage the practice by future scoundrels, and maybe, return the money to

Africa?



What is your thought on this?



Soffie



---forwarded mail END---



It is a step in the right direction for the U.N to be in the forefront of

conmating curruption in international trade and commerce.

I think there should be an international law,

making it possible for countries to recover money being

stolen by the rulers (especially from poor countries)and placed in foreign

banks.



Momodou Camara.

4.12.1996 10:02

--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Dec 1996 15:06:33 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To: Yaikah Jeng <

Subject: Hey good looking

Message-ID: <



Hello Marie Jeng,

How are you doing ma'am ? I hope you had a nice thanx

giving. What is going on up there ? I am having such

a wonderful day today, so I decided to send you a mail.

I know you told Alieu what I asked you to, so am not going

to ask.

I have not seen your man since before the break. Did he

sneak and visit you without telling anyone? well, you

might be busy this time so I hope this message cheers you

up. See you guys soon.



Adios senorita

Sal



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Dec 1996 21:22:02 -0500 (EST)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-2143951868-1311457259-849838922:#429"



This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,

while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.



---2143951868-1311457259-849838922:#429

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



from latjor:



this is a test.



---2143951868-1311457259-849838922:#429--



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 5 Dec 1996 21:23:30 -0500 (EST)

From: Gabriel Ndow <

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



from latjor:



this is a test.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 05 Dec 1996 21:30:25 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical care



abroad -Reply

Message-ID: <



>>> <

Ndey:



Before you starting making judgements and pronouncements, could you

please find out the facts first?. I would like you to be more specific, and

by this

I mean give me names and dates before I start to make phone calls to

verify

your claims. For any other Government Official or me to investigate your

claims, I need know who these people are, and when were they

"denied permission to go abroad for treatment"



Please remember that the AFPRC is no more. This council has been

dissolved and it does not exist any more.



Peace

Tombong







Tombong:



You are the one who needs to find out the facts before accusing me of

making "judgements and pronouncements." I already have the facts to

back my claims. In fact, I have first hand information on what I am talking

about. I have no reason whatsoever to make unsubstantiated claims

regarding this issue.



Omar Sey, the foreign minister under Jawara is one of the people who

has been denied permission to go seek medical care on several

occasions. As far as denial dates are concern, I believe they are

irrelevant. The relevant issue that needs to be addressed is why he has

been denied permission. Please note that at the time of this posting, I

have been informed that Mr. Sey's passport has been returned to him.

Does that mean that he is now free to travel?



By the way, thank you for reminding me that the AFPRC is no more.









Kumbis





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Dec 1996 09:32:50 -0500

From: Yaikah Jeng <

To:

Subject: Hey good looking -Reply

Message-ID: <



hi mister,

unfortunately, i didn't see your brother at all. anyway, i'm looking

forward to seeing you this christmas. congratulations on your

graduation and good luck in everything (re: grad school, etc.). you

are right; with getting the flu and preparing for a publication, it

is getting to me but i'm sure that i'll be fine. i've done it

before. see you soon.

Yaikah.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Dec 1996 09:49:34 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Hey good looking -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Please do not send such personal messages to the list; direct them to the

individual(s) concerned.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Dec 1996 10:14:09 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: 96L06008.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Panafrican News Agency





News Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |

Africa Press Review



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rights

reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, published

or used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican News

Agency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



06 Dec 96 - Zimbabwe-Corruption



Corruption Distorts Development Programmes



HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The payment and acceptance of bribes distort

major development programmes and escalate costs, a Zimbabwean high

court judge has said.



Addressing a Transparency International seminar in Harare, Justice

George Smith said unfortunately many businessmen regarded corruption

as an essential part of doing business, at least as far as

international deals were concerned.



If it were not for businessmen from developed countries and their

readiness to flout the laws of developing countries in their thirst

for export orders, the problem would not be as big as it was today, he

said on Thursday.



"Behind these companies stand governments who somewhat incongruously

give development aid to promote standards of government while at the

same time giving tax rebates to those of their companies which help

destroy good standards of government by offering massive bribes to

officials," Smith said.



Corruption, he said, crushed the potential benefits of free market

forces.



"The honest business person goes broke, the rule of a healthy economic

system goes twisted and companies addicted to paying bribes become

rotten. In consequence, prospects for economic progress, so vital to

social development, are ruined," Smith said.



Corruption was widespread and caused severe hardship in developing

countries and those of eastern Europe and central Asia, which were in

transition from centrally controlled systems, he said. But there was

no country, rich or poor, that could claim to be wholly virtuous.



The task of trying to check and control corruption was daunting and

never ending.



He said corruption was an enemy of progress as corrupt leaders clung

to power, opposed efforts to open up governance and curbed personal

freedoms and basic human rights.



According to a Transparency International survey conducted in 54

countries, using a scale of zero for utterly corrupt to 10 for

completely corruption free, Nigeria scored 0.69, Pakistan 1.00 and

Kenya 2.21.



"In Africa, the countries of west Africa are notorious for the heights

of corruption that have been attained," he said.

_________________________________________________________________



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 11:21:47 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: forwarding new member intro

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From: "BALA SAHO" <

To:

Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 13:37:03 +0000

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT

Subject: Membership

X-Pmrqc: 1

X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.42)



Dear Members,

I have recently met Mr. Tombong Saidy and he informed me of a Gambian

discussion group. I told him of my interest and readiness to join the

group. It will therefore be appreciated if my name can be added unto

the list.



I am a Gambian postgraduate student at the Institute of Development

Studies, University of Sussex. Hopefully, I shall be around for two years doing

MPhil (Development Studies). Prior to Sussex, I have worked in The

Gambia for a number of years and have also lived, studied in other parts of

Europe.



I hope my admission will contribute to an on-going lively discussion

group.



Sincerely,

Bala









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 06 Dec 1996 11:50:09 -0500

From: Yaikah Jeng <

To:

Subject: Re: Hey good looking -Reply -Reply

Message-ID: <



amadou,

i think it was a mistake on Sal's part. i don't think he'd do that

i.e. send a personal message to the whole group.

yaikah!







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 11:55:45 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Subject: Re: Hey good looking -Reply

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,

I apologise for the personal mail I sent yesterday.Amadou

mistakes happen, and I can assure you this was one

Sorry





Sal



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 06 Dec 1995 20:31:56 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Welcoming a new member!!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



BALA!!

You are most welcome!! I have no doubt in my mind that you will

have great fun being on this List.There is a LULL at present,but don't

be deceived by that; it can be profoundly if not too exciting at times.



So, keep up the good work at your school down there,our country needs

a lot more smart guys like yourself.Again, WELCOME ! to the PENCHABI .



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: 06 Dec 1996 20:18:25 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: US makes exchange of info a crime

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---



Subject: Fwd: US Makes Exchange of Information a

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

/* Written 12:38 AM Dec 5, 1996 by

/* ---------- "US makes exchange of info a crime" ---------- */



NEW U.S. LEGISLATION CRIMINALISES EXCHANGE OF INFORMATION



The recently passed US Economic Espionage Act criminalises the

natural development and exchange of knowledge and empowers the

nation's intelligence agencies to operate world wide to protect the

interests of US corporations.



By Vandana Shiva

Third World Network Features





New Delhi: The United States Congress has recently passed a

piece of legislation which can be interpreted as criminalising the

natural development and exchange of knowledge and empowers its

intelligence agencies to operate world wide to protect the

interests of US corporations.



The legislation empowers the intelligence agencies to

investigate the activities of ordinary persons world wide in an

effort to 'protect' the intellectual property rights of US

corporations, by viewing such IPRs as 'vital to national security'.



Increasing the absurdity of this action is the fact that what

is often seen as 'intellectual property' is information 'pirated'

from non-Western societies and indigenous communities.



Imperial power has always been based on a convergence of

military power used in the defence of trade. This convergence was

at the heart of the gunboat diplomacy during colonialism. A similar

convergence is now taking shape around the defence of trading

interests in a period of 'globalisation' and so-called 'free

trade'.



The British empire was built through the destruction of

manufacturing capacities in the colonies, and the prevention of

emergence of such capacity.



Thus 'free trade' during that era of 'technological

superiority' of England was based on the cutting off of the thumbs

of master weavers in Bengal, the forced cultivation of indigo by

peasants of Bihar, the slave trade from Africa to supply free

labour to cotton plantations in the United States and the

extermination of indigenous people of North America.



It also included laws that prevented technology transfer. From

1765 to 1789, the English Parliament had passed a series of strict

laws preventing the export of new machines or plans or models of

them. Skilled people who worked the machines were not allowed to

leave England to ensure that England remained the industrial power.



Samuel Slatter (1768-1834), who is called the 'Father of

American Manufacture', acted in violation of these British laws

when he came to the US (then the colonies) secretly carrying the

knowledge of mechanical spinning and weaving from England. He

transferred his experience of working in the English factories to

the US and built the first complete mill for spinning yarn.



While the US built its economic power and manufacturing

capacity by breaking free of the British monopolies, the current US

Congress and the present-day US corporations appear unwilling to

allow this spirit of freedom so fundamental to US history and

economic development to exist anywhere else in the world.



Anyone following in the footsteps of the 'Father of American

Manufacture' today would be arrested and jailed for 15 years or

fined up to $10 million under a new Act called the 'Economic

Espionage Act of 1996'. The Act was introduced in the US Congress

in July 1996, and passed on 17 September 1996 by a vote of 399

against three.



[The Act] 'Amends the Federal criminal code to prohibit

wrongfully copying or otherwise controlling economic property

information (1) with the intent to, or with reason to believe that

the offense will benefit any foreign government, instrumentality or

agent or disadvantage any owner of proprietary economic information

that is related to or included in a product produced for or placed

in inter-state or foreign commerce or (2) with intent to divert

that information to the use or benefit of anyone other than the

owner'.



The Economic Espionage Act takes espionage from military

domains to economic domains. It redefines intellectual property

infringement as a crime, and justifies the use of intelligence

agencies to deal with issues of science and technology exchanges.



As the introduction of the Act states: 'There can be no

question that the development of proprietary economic information

is an integral part of America's economic well-being. Moreover,

the nation's economic interests are a part of its national

security interest. Thus threats to the nation's economic interest

are threats to the nation's vital security interests.'



Transfer of technology has, through the Act, been redefined as

'economic or industrial espionage'.



Espionage is typically an organised effort by one country's

government to obtain information vital to the national security

interests of another.



Scientific and technological development depend on the free

exchange of knowledge, technologies and ideas: and such exchange is

now being defined as espionage.



The absurdity of this 'intellectual property theft' becomes

even more dramatic in cases where 'intellectual property' is

derived from the transfer of knowledge from non-Western and

indigenous systems to Western corporations. The US corporations

have 'pirated' indigenous innovation and claimed it as their

'intellectual property'. Examples include patents on neem, haldi or

turmeric, and Phyllanthus Niruti.



Will the intelligence agencies of the US government be used to

protect this 'intellectual property'? What methods will be used to

destabilise the traditional uses, life-styles and cultures in order

to protect 'the owners of proprietary economic information' such as

W R Grace, which owns the majority of neem patents?



The Espionage Act, in a world characterised by biopiracy,

carries the danger of transforming the everyday activities of

farmers and healers, students and researchers, scientists and

industrialists into crime and espionage.



What would happen if Third World countries used the same

logic, and declare all bio-prospectors and ethno-botanists working

for US corporations as engaged in 'economic espionage' and a threat

to 'national security'? - Third World Network Features



-ends-





About the writer: Vandana Shiva is a leading environmental

scientist in India and the author of Staying Alive and many other

books and articles on issues related to resources, the environment

and women.



When reproducing this feature, please credit Third World Network

Features and (if applicable) the cooperating magazine or agency

involved in the article, and give the byline. Please send us

cuttings.





1529/96



---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: 06 Dec 1996 20:17:36 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: AFRICA-CHINA: Taiwan Still Wins Friends Through DollarDiplomacy

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

Date: 06/12/96 20:54

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-CHINA: Taiwan Still Wins Friends Through DollarDiplomacy

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 05-Dec-96 ***





AFRICA-CHINA: Taiwan Still Wins Friends Through Dollar Diplomacy



Analysis by David Hecht



DAKAR, Dec 5 (IPS) - Taiwan lost the recognition this month of

one of Africa's most powerful nations, South Africa, but

it still has at least eight friends on the continent.



The South African government's announcment that it had

slipped into China's camp, and the fact that the United States

and China will exchange presidential visits over the next two

years, are two fresh blows to Taiwan's diplomatic dream.



Taiwan and mainland China are conducting a diplomatic war not

just about powers but numbers, in which the world's wea

k nations also count. They are likely to continue to play one

China off against the other, with both standing to gain mi

llions.



Many nations may think that China's claim to Taiwan is little

more than brute expansionism. Yet eager to increase the

ir exports, industrialised countries now recognise China and its

huge markets.



But for some 29 mostly impoverished countries in Africa and

Central America with few exports, Taiwan has something mo

re enticing than markets -- money.



Between 1990-95, Taiwan provided 400 million u.s. dollars in

official overseas development aid, not to mention milita

ry assistance, and technical co-operation to these countries.



China calls Taiwan's attempts to win recognition ''dollar

diplomacy'', while Taiwan says it just wants to be accepted

back into the United Nations.



Eight African countries do still recognise Taiwan, some

having only switched in recent months. Liberia is one that ma

intains relations with both Chinas, with the various rebel

factions each recognising one or the other.



In The Gambia, Captain Yahya Jammeh recognised Taiwan soon

after coming to power in a military coup in 1994. In excha

nge, he got funding for his tiny country's revolution, to the

tune of 30 million u.s. dollars, which is about a third of

his government's annual expenditure.



Ironically, while capitalist governments flirt with communist

China, revolutionary governments seek support from capi

talist Taiwan. Taiwan even funded Gambia's new July 22

revolutionary arch, which looks like a throwback from China's

cul

tural revolution.



In nearby Guinea Bissau, the once staunchly Marxist

government also recently switched from China to Taiwan, but only

after dropping most of its ideological rhetoric. And the

revolutionary military government in Burkina Faso also only mad

e the switch a few years ago after assassinating its charismatic

leader Captain Thomas Sankara.



Some African countries, trying to cut the best possible

deals, have switched sides several times. Earlier this year,

Senegal flipped back to Taiwan for the third time.



The move to Taiwan by Senegal and The Gambia came at a

particularly unfortunate time for China. It had invested heavi

ly in both countries, in each case donating giant sports

stadiums just before storming out.



But while Chinese diplomats all left, Chinese business has

quietly stayed.



China set up commercial construction companies which employ

mostly low paid Chinese workers and can often outbid Afri

can and Western companies. ''They may no longer have diplomatic

relations with us, but they are winning all the major pu

blic and private contracts,'' said an unemployed Senegalese

architect.



Also, China has developed its own form of ''dollar

diplomacy'' and it is effective, particularly with some of

Africa'

s pariah governments like Nigeria, Sudan and Zaire.



China is reported to have given a ''gift'' of 3.6 million

u.s. dollars to Zaire in September and offered 10 million u

s. dollars for a joint mining venture. In Sudan it also

announced an investment of 24 million u.s. dollars in gold mini

ng, despite the United Nations Security Council sanctions on the

Khartoum government.



Taiwan is certainly feeling China's pinch. This year, Niger

also went back to China after only four years with Taiwan

and, according to Andrew Yang of the Taipei-based Chinese

Centre for Advanced Policy Studies, Botswana and Swaziland, w

hich currently recognise Taiwan, may not do so for long,

implying that other African countries may also follow South Afr

ica's lead.



But not all analysts agree. Some even question whether

improved ties between Washington and Beijing automatically mea

n Taiwan's interests will be sacrificed. They say China's

president, Jiang Zemin, is so anxious to have a state visit wi

th President Bill Clinton to shore up his standing within the

Chinese Communist Party, that he will try to reduce confli

ct with Taiwan for fear of jeopardising the meetings.



Taiwanese officials like to point out that the number of

countries that recognise it has been growing. In 1971 when T

aiwan was first excluded from the United Nations, ''South Africa

was the only African country,''to recognise it, said He

in-Sheng Hsu, a senior Taiwianese official in the Senegalese

embassy.



''Yes we have now lost South Africa but there are plenty of

other African countries and we fully expect many to look

our way,'' he said.



Hsu said that while ''China has markets, Taiwan can show poor

countries how to create the exports for those markets,'

' pointing out that his country, not China, is what most

developing countries hope to emulate. ''Our technical assistanc

e is far more valuable than markets or money,'' he said.



When asked whether these poor countries may go back to China

once Taiwan helps them develop, he admitted that ''no ma

n knows what the future holds''.



The Gambia's young president visited Taiwan for the first

time this month. He pledged to strengthen bilateral ties be

tween the two countries while Taiwan's President, Lee Teng-hui,

announced further aid packages to the country.



President Jammeh, who said that American-style democracy is

not suited to African people, also said it is unfair for

Taiwan to be excluded from the United Nations because, unlike

China, it is ''a model democracy,'' and because it is so w

illing to assist developing nations build their economies.



Jammeh stressed that his country's friendship with Taiwan is

not based on money. ''Friendship comes from the bottom o

f the heart and not from the pocket. Friendship based on money

will be short-lived,'' he warned. (end/ips/dh/pm96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************



---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 17:25:35 -0500 (EST)

From: Haddijatou Kah <

To: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re: 96L06008.html

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who wrote to

me I have been extremely busy ,hopefully that will change after the 19th .

Alhajie I am your close relation . I would like to get in touch with

Gibril because I will be in Atlanta during Christmas. Amadou I'll get in

touch with you when you come back from Banjul sorry I have not done so

before now but my course schedule is crazy, Itook too many

credits.Lastly please take me off the list until the 19th.december.My

apoligises to all subsribers for my using this medium to get my message

across to my to my friends and relatives . To all those going to our

motherland , safe journey , and good luck ,





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 18:57:52 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: They're Too Good; That's Not Fair !!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



AFFIRMATIVE ACTION: FOR WHITES ONLY

By Derrick Z. Jackson, Globe Staff, 11/20/96



Pity American runners. They say Africans keep them glued to "the

bottom of the bag." This summer, in a 10-mile race in Flint, Mich., Kenyans

won the top 12 men's and top three women's spots. In the Falmouth Road Race,

African men won the first 13 spots. In the Philadelphia half-marathon,

Kenyan men won the first five places and Kenyan women the first two.

Mexican, Italian and German runners have won recent New York and

Boston marathons. But Africans petrify many race organizers. American

marathoner Kim Jones suggests that of the runners who have their way paid to

races, one-third should be Kenyan, one-third American and one-third others.

Joe Henderson, West Coast editor of Runner's World magazine wrote,

``The role of Kenyans on the US race scene has grown too dominant.... Limit

the number of Kenyans. Give Americans, Canadians and others better chances

to earn prize money.... It would give the event what it needs in terms of

greater variety by limiting the depth from any one country.''

Humph. White folks voted to kill state affirmative action in

California. They have ended quotas for African-Americans and Latinos at

Boston Latin School. They have ended set-asides in many state and city

construction contracts. These white people, like the Texaco officials who

kept ``black jelly beans'' glued to the ``bottom of the bag,'' say variety

means black inferiority.

But when white folks are inferior runners, what do many of them

want? Diversity. Set-asides. Quotas. Affirmative action.

Under white affirmative action [there are few African-American

distance runners], non-American marathon winners at the New York Marathon

get $30,000. American winners get $100,000. At Falmouth, Kenyan Joseph Kamau

won $2,000 for third place. American Joe LeMay won $4,000 for 14th place.

In a New Haven run, Kamau won $2,500 for first place while LeMay won $4,650

for second. Next year, an American who breaks either the American men's or

women's marathon records on American soil can collect $1 million from New

Balance. Interestingly, he or she could collect even if he or she does not

win the race. Insultingly, a foreigner could set a world record, push an

American to merely the American record, and collect chump change.

``It bothers us'' that foreigners win, said New Balance CEO Jim

Davis. The Pittsburgh Marathon has an American-only prize structure. ``Some

people here don't relate [to foreigners] coming in, winning a check and

going home,'' said director Larry Grollman.

Humpf. Norway's Grete Waitz dominated New York and inspired all

women. No one moaned about New York victories by Italian men from 1984-86.

The Boston Marathon, bless its soul, does not give American bonuses and

popularizes Kenyan winners like Cosmas Ndeti. But increasingly, race

organizers think white fans cannot relate to Africans. They want a

long-distance Larry Bird.

They are very sore losers. The $18 billion we spend a year to

support pro and college sports, health centers and sports clubs exceeds the

combined gross national products of Kenya and Ethiopia. Bob Wood, an agent

and a chairman of USA Track and Field, said Americans need special

``opportunity to develop'' against ``the never-ending supply of Kenyans.''

But the 1996 Olympic marathon winner, Josia Thugwane of South Africa, lived

until recently in a shack in a town with no general electricity. Americans

spend $10 billion a year on sports attire, but 22 percent of American kids

are obese, and Massachusetts this week ended school requirements for

physical education. African children run miles to school. Kenyan girls race

barefooted. Boston Marathon legend Bill Rodgers said African runners are a

``determined people'' with ``burning individual pride.''

White attackers of affirmative action do not want merit, as claims

California Gov. Pete Wilson or Michael McLaughlin, who sued Boston Latin.

They want their economic and old-boy head starts while telling people of

color to compete for test scores out of bad schools and gain job experience

in hostile workplaces.

White affirmative action in running devalues African determination

and the pride of other foreigners who excel on our turf, rewards inferiority

and mocks merit. Don Kardong, president of the Road Runners Club of

America, said it sends the message ``that we cannot compete against the

best, that we need special preference.'' But even Kardong may give such

preferences in a race he directs in Spokane, Wash. While Texaco had to be

sued to unglue qualified ``black jelly beans'' from the bottom, road races

throw money at the feet of runners to help them leap out of the bag.

New York Marathon director Allan Steinfeld says he hopes his

$100,000 will inspire Americans ``to shoot for the grand prize.'' Humpf. If

a company gave grand bonuses to inspire employees just because they were

black, white folks would run 26.2 miles to the Supreme Court. It is one more

proof that America is not against affirmative action. It is against it only

for black people.



{This story ran on page a15 of the Boston Globe on 11/20/96.}

__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Dec 1996 15:09:48 GMT

From: harr njai <

To:

Subject: Re: New Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII





hi fellow Gambians,

I must say i'm very pleased to be involved in this

discission group. I was very surpriced by the number of

members and thier intelligent discussions. I will mail in

something soon.

thanks



On Mon, 25 Nov 1996 01:32:02 -0800 Sarian Loum wrote:



> From: Sarian Loum <

> Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 01:32:02 -0800

> Subject: New Members

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

>

> Hi,

>

> Ya Harr Njie & Dawada Ceesay have been added to the list

while Andy Lyons taken off. Ya Harr & Dawda please send in

your intros and welcome to Gambia-L.

>

> Sarian









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 07 Dec 96 15:29:49 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Four Africans Join Race For Top U.N. Job

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News

Service. All rights reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other

location, published or used for broadcast without written

authorization from the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,

Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



07 Dec 96 - United Nations-Candidates



Four Africans Join Race For Top U.N. Job



>From Segun Adeyemi ; PANA Staff Correspondent



UNITED NATIONS, New York (PANA) - Four African candidates joined the race

Friday for the

post of United Nations secretary-general, following the decision by the

incumbent, Egypt's

Boutros Boutros-Ghali, to suspend his candidacy.

The candidates are Kofi Annan of Ghana, who heads the U.N. peacekeeping

department;

Amara Essy, Cote D'Ivoire's foreign minister; Hamid Algabid of Niger,

secretary-general of the

Islamic Conference and Ahmedou Ould Abdallah of Mauritania, a former U.N.

special envoy to

Burundi.

The President of the Security Council, Ambassador Francesco Fulci of Italy,

told U.N.

correspondents after the council's closed-door session that the candidates

names were

submitted by their countries as well as by the Organisation of African Unity,

O.A.U.

"The four ambassadors came together to signify African unity," he said.

Since there was the possibility of other African names being submitted, he

added, the council

decided to meet again Monday to decide when to begin the process of selecting a

candidate.

Sources close to the council, upon whose recommendation the 185-member General

Assembly

elects a secretary-general, listed other possible candidates as O.A.U.

Secretary-General Salim

Ahmed Salim of Tanzania; Wally N'dow of the Gambia, secretary-general of the

U.N. Centre for

Human Settlements and Moustapha Niasse, Senegal's foreign minister.

On Nov. 19, the United States vetoed Boutros-Ghali's second-term candidature,

blaming him for

inadequate reform of the world body.

Although Boutros-Ghali got the votes of the council's 14 other members, the

U.S. veto barred

him from nomination by the council but technically did not remove him from the

race.

The 15-member council has decided to give African candidates priority in the

selection process,

to give the continent a chance at a second mandate, as has been the practice

with those of

other regions.

Boutros-Ghali's decision Wednesday to suspend his candidature, despite being

endorsed as

Africa's candidate at the July O.A.U. summit, opened the way for other African

candidates to

come forward.

However Boutros-Ghali, 74, has said that he remains in the race. His term of

office expires Dec

31.

Two other Africans are among a list of nine candidates proposed by

non-governmental

organisations and individuals for the post.

They are retired Gen. Joseph Garba, a former Nigerian foreign minister and Paul

Adjandjagori of

Gabon.

However, these candidates are not being considered by the council because they

were not

backed by any member state, as required by U.N. guidelines for the selection

process.



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times

----

Matarr M. Jeng

OR

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Dec 1996 20:49:48 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Cc: "Camara, Momodou" <

Subject: house-keeping

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

I expect to travel to The Gambia for the Christmas vacation.

Momdou Camara has volunteered to serve as subscription manager to lighten

the load from LatJorr. Momodou's address is:

I think it would be great if those of us who are going could meet

with the various newspaper editors and examine the possibility of having a

some kind of Gambian newspaper presence on the Internet.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.

*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Dec 1996 18:04:10 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: What She really means !!!!

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



When Women say things, they sometimes don't exactly mean them.

Sometimes you almost need a dictionary to understand them.



At long last... The Men's Guide to what a woman really means when she

says something. Pay close attention (there might be a quiz later).

*********************************************************************



You want = You want



We need = I want



It's your decision = The correct decision should be obvious by now.



Do what you want = You'll pay for this later.



We need to talk = I need to complain



Sure... go ahead = I don't want you to.



I'm not upset = Of course I'm upset, you moron!



You're ... so manly = You need a shave and you sweat a lot.



You're certainly attentive tonight. = Is sex all you ever think about?



I'm not emotional! And I'm not overreacting! = I'm on my period.



Be romantic, turn out the lights. = I have flabby thighs.



This kitchen is so inconvenient = I want a new house.



I want new curtains = and carpeting, and furniture, and wallpaper.....



I need wedding shoes = the other 40 pairs are the wrong shade of white.



Hang the picture there = NO, I mean hang it there!



I heard a noise = I noticed you were almost asleep.



Do you love me? = I'm going to ask for something expensive.



How much do you love me? = I did something today you're really not going to like.



I'll be ready in a minute. = Kick off your shoes and find a good game on T.V.



Is my butt fat? = Tell me I'm beautiful.



You have to learn to communicate. = Just agree with me.



Are you listening to me!? = [Too late, you're dead.]



Yes = No



No = No



Maybe = No



I'm sorry. = You'll be sorry.



Do you like this recipe? = It's easy to fix, so you'd better get used to it.



Was that the baby? = Why don't you get out of bed and walk him until he goes to sleep.



I'm not yelling! = Yes I am yelling because I think this is important.



All we're going to buy is a soap dish = It goes without saying that we're stopping at the cosmetics department, the shoe department, I need to look at a few new pocket books, and OMIGOD those pink sheets would look great in the bedroom and did you bring your checkbook?





(THE ANSWER TO "WHAT'S WRONG?")





The same old thing = Nothing



Nothing = Everything



Everything = My PMS is acting up



Nothing, really = It's just that you're such an *******



I don't want to talk about it = Go away, I'm still building up steam



__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 7 Dec 1996 18:32:54 -0800 (PST)

From:

To:

Subject: Women's Hazardous Materials Sheet

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



As you may know, in many companies and laboratories, hazardous

materials information sheets are required to keep workers informed

about the materials they are working with. Now they are available for

the home.

**********************************************************************



HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INFORMATION SHEET





ELEMENT: Women



SYMBOL: Wo



DISCOVERER: Adam



ATOMIC MASS: Accepted at 53.6kg, but known to vary from 40-200kg



OCCURRENCES: Copious quantities in all urban areas





PHYSICAL PROPERTIES:



Surface usually covered in painted film



Boils at nothing; freezes w/o known reason



Melts if given special treatment



Bitter if incorrectly used



Found in various states from virgin metal to common ore



Yields if pressure applied in correct places





CHEMICAL PROPERTIES:



Has great affinity for gold, silver, and a range of precious stones



Absorbs great quantities of expensive substances



May explode spontaneously w/o prior warning and for no apparent reason



Most powerful money reducing agent known to man (Oh really!!!!)





COMMON USES:



Highly ornamental, especially in sports cars



Can be a great aid to relaxation



Very effective cleaning agent





TESTS:



Pure specimen turns rosy pink when discovered in the natural state



Turns green when placed beside a betta specimen





HAZARDS:



Highly dangerous except in experienced hands



Illegal to possess more than one, although several can be maintained

at different locations as long as specimens do not come into direct

contact with each other (doesn't apply for most Gambians!! Oh yah!!)

__

********************************************************************

** Madiba Saidy **

** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

** University of British Columbia **

** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

** Email :-

********************************************************************



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 45

*************************

Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 18:30:52 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Perplexing questions ?????Message-ID: < 9612040230.AA08182@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textPerplexing Questions--------------------Why are cigarettes sold in gas stations when smoking is prohibitedthere?Why isn't phonetic spelled the way it sounds?If you can't drink and drive, why do you need a driver's license tobuy liquor, and why do bars have parking lots?Have you ever imagined a world with no hypothetical situations?How does the guy who drives the snowplow get to work in the morning?If 7-11 is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, why are there lockson the doors?You know how most packages say "Open here". What is the protocol ifthe package says, "Open somewhere else"?Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?Why is it that when you transport something by car, it's called ashipment, but when you transport it by ship, it's called cargo?Why is it that when you're driving and looking for an address, youturn down the volume on the radio?Why is it called a TV "set" when you only get one?If pro is the opposite of con, is progress the opposite of congress?Why is it called a "building" when it is already built?Why do they call them "apartments" when they are all stuck together?Why is there an expiry date on SOUR cream?How can someone "draw a blank"?Shouldn't there be a shorter word for "monosyllabic"?Why is the word "abbreviate" so long?What is another word for "thesaurus"?When they ship Styrofoam, what do they pack it in?If 75% of all accidents happen within 5 miles of home, why not move10 miles away?Why doesn't "onomatopoeia" sound like what it is?Why do we sing 'Take me out to the ball game', when we are alreadythere?Why are they called 'stands' when they're made for sitting?Why is it that when two planes almost hit each other it is called a"near miss"? Shouldn't it be called a "near hit"?Why are there interstate highways in Hawaii?Why do light switches say on/off? When it's on you can see it's on,when it's off you can't see to read.If love is blind, why is lingerie so popular?__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 21:53:31 -0500From: SARJOB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia-l Informal meeting in The GambiaMessage-ID: < 961203215329_773700568@emout15.mail.aol.com Amadou:That's a very good idea. We can go to Sanyang Beach or any other nice beachand have a picnic and get to know each other. For me I will be in Brikama asof December 12 (By the Grace of ALLAH), and my phone there is 484150See you there folks and have a safe trip to Banjul.Sarjo------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 19:09:48 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Michael Jordan's fortunes :- Breakdown !!!Message-ID: < 9612040310.AA04144@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textMichael Jordan will make over $300,000 a game, $10,000 a minuteassuming he averages about 30 minutes a game.Assuming $40 mil in endorsements this year, he'll be making $178,100 aday (working or not)!Assuming he sleeps 7 hours a night, he makes $52,000 every night whilevisions of sugarplums dance in his head.If he goes to see LAST MAN STANDING, it'll cost him $7.00, buthe'll make $18,550 while he's there.If he decides to have a 5 minute egg, he'll make $618 while boilingit.He makes $7,415/hr more than minimum wage (after the wage hike).He'll make $3,710 while watching each episode of SEINFELD.If he wants to save up for a new Acura NSX ($90,000) it would takehim a whole 12 days.If someone were to hand him his salary and endorsement money, theywould have to do it at the rate of $2.00 every second.He'll probably pay around $200 for a nice round of golf, but will be'reimbursed' $33,390 for that round.He could take 1/100,000th of his income and buy some poor collegestudent 5200 packages of Ramen.Assuming he puts the federal maximum of 15% of his income into his taxdeferred account (401k), he will hit the federal cap of $9500 for suchaccounts at 8:30 a.m. on January 1st, 1997.If you were given a tenth of a penny for every dollar he made, you'dbe living comfortably at $65,000 a year.While the common person is spending about $20 for a meal in his trendyChicago restaurant, he'll pull in about $5600.This year, he'll make more than twice as much as all of the past U.Spresidents for all of their terms combined.****And something to cheer you up after all of this. . .Jordan will only have to have this income for 270 more years to have anet worth equivalent to that of Bill Gates.****__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 3 Dec 1996 22:16:36 -0500From: SARJOB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Hello, users of Gambia-LMessage-ID: < 961203221634_1952277466@emout09.mail.aol.com Hi Jon and Tosh:Wel-come to The Gambia-L "Bantaba". It's nice to know that there are nonGambian natives there who really care about the country and would like tocontribute to the development of the country. Keep up the good work andhopefully some of us will one day bump into one of you guys in The Gambia.Please encourage your friends especially those with technical education tolook for work or setup a business in the Gambia. We really need all the helpwe can in getting a decent supply of electricity to all Gambian homesespecially those people in the urban metropolitan areas.Take care guys and have a safe and happy holidays.Sarjo------------------------------Date: 04 Dec 1996 10:30:56 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruptionMessage-ID: < 785502109.170956590@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---From: msarr@sprynet.com,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 04/12/96 1:00Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -It is commendable that the U.N is stepping to the plate and saying somethingabout the corrupt practices of some nations.I would like to see them step out against those countries that bank stolenmonies from poor nations by the Mobutus of Africa. Perhaps they are waitingfor the Africans themselves to start the ball rolling. Has there been anymove,by anyone, to bring this issue to the fore and hopefully put a stop to it,discourage the practice by future scoundrels, and maybe, return the money toAfrica?What is your thought on this?Soffie---forwarded mail END---It is a step in the right direction for the U.N to be in the forefront ofconmating curruption in international trade and commerce.I think there should be an international law,making it possible for countries to recover money beingstolen by the rulers (especially from poor countries)and placed in foreignbanks.Momodou Camara.4.12.1996 10:02--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Dec 1996 08:40:23 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Gambia-l Informal MeetingMessage-ID: < 01ICLTRWPBXE000HQJ@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:I am gathering the phone numbers of those List members who plan to be inThe Gambia during the Xmas break for a possible get-together at GunjurBeach. As Toni suggested, it could also be an opportunity to publicizethe existence and role of the group and explore ways to gain access tolocal media. Please send me your phone numbers if you are heading home.My number is: 486010 (Gunjur). Sarjo, I would be able to host the affairif it is held in Gunjur instead of Sanyang. I hope you don't object.Peace!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Dec 1996 08:48:04 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 961204084802_1454348427@emout13.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,Below is the Ministry of External Affairs response to the Travel Adviceissued by the State Department.US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIAThe Ministry of External Affairs, Banjul, was surprised to learn on Friday 29November, that on the advice of the American Embassy here, the US StateDepartment released the following Travel Advice:‘American citizens travelling in The Gambia should be aware that numerousacts of armed violence have occured in areas outside the greater Banjul areaduring the past weekend. There are reports of several deaths and injuriesamong security personenel. The Gambia is scheduled for National Assemblyelections on January 2, 1997. The American Embassy in Banjul advisesAmericans travelling to The Gambia that there is an increased risk ofinstability in The Gambia during the pre and post election period, November12-January 15. The Embassy recommends that all Americans maintain a lowprofile and avoid large crowds. There is an increased number of militarycheckpoints throughout the country, including the greater Banjul area.Travellers should be prepared to stop for all checkpoints and be searched. Inthe event of trouble, please stay in your residence and do not go out. U. S.citizens travelling in The Gambia are strongly encouraged to register at theConsular Section of the U. S. Embassy immediately upon arrival, at which timethey can receive updated information on travel and security in The Gambia.’This report from the Embassy was a deliberate misrepresentation andexaggeration of the criminal, surprise attack on the Farafenni military campguard on Friday the 8th of November in the early hours of the morning. Allof you, including the US Embassy personnel, and the public in general knew by6:00 P.M. on that day, and that the perpetrators of this crime wereintercepted as they tried to escape, and two of them captured. A thirdmember, wounded, was detained at Kerr Ayib just outside The Gambia. Some ofthe attackers remained at large.It was also known that while a unit of the army went to deal with thesituation, police and army checkpoints were quite naturally mounted atstrategic points to prevent the escape of the criminals and to search for thearms stolen from the Farafenni Camp armoury.The official Press Release announced over Radio Gambia at 6:00 P.M. on thesame day, Friday 8th November, revealed that six soldiers were killed in theattack and others wounded. There followed full report on the television.The deliberate distortion and exaggeration of the facts and the remedialsecurity measures taken by the army and the police are a clear manifestationof the malicious and unfriendly feeling the US Embassy staff has towards TheGambia people. The Travel Advice is surely a poorly disguised attempt toundermine The Gambia’s Tourist Industry. One therefore cannot fail to recallformer US Ambassador Winter’s statement that they would make The Gambiapeople suffer so that they would no longer support the Transition Government.This appears to still be the Embassy’s wish and intention towards the peopleof The Gambia. We the people should also note that, as usual, the Embassy hasautomatically taken the usual steps to ensure the safety and comfort of itsnationals and their evacuation in the event of internal unrest due to any"suffering" caused by it. The Gambian people should bear this unkind strategyin mind at all times. These people create an atmosphere of uncertainty andhardship in order to cause unrest while making sure at the same time thattheir own people are not affected or even any longer in the country.For its part The Gambia Government will continue in its effort to maintainpeace and stability and to accelerate the socio-economic development of thiscountry in the interest of the people. While we would welcome assistance frommany any source, we deplore any attempt by any Diplomatic Mission ororganisation to put artificial obstacles in our way by unfairly andmaliciously making the people suffer.Permanent SecretaryMinistry of External AffairsBanjul, The GambiaPeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Wed, 04 Dec 1996 09:49:34 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96L03045.htmlMessage-ID: < 01ICLW85896A000TLW@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:03 Dec 96 - Econews: Africa-CurrenciesParis Currency Blues Rattles the CFADAKAR, Senegal (PANA) - The CFA franc shed considerable weight thisweek, opening on Tuesday at the nominal rate of 528.3 to one U.S.dollars, or a loss of about a dozen francs on last week's rate.Dealers attribute the weakening of the CFA used by 13 Africancountries, to the pressure on the French franc which guarantees itsconvertibility and 1:100 parity.Former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing last week called for adevaluation of the currency, in relation to other hard currencies,especially the Deutschemark, to shore up the French economy, inanticipation of the advent of a common European currency (Euro) in1999. The government rejected the call, but could not stop the slideof the franc.In Dakar on Tuesday, the CFA exchanged at 513 (buying) and 543(selling) from 500 and 530 respectively last week.Elsewhere, the Ghana cedi also continued its "creeping depreciation",opening on Monday at the mean rate of 1,732.45 to the dollar, from1,729.5 on the same day last week.The following were the average exchange rates of African currenciesthis week (Current data for some volatile currencies like the AdjustedAngolan Kwanza were not available).Country Currency Current Rate Previous Rate(per one USD)Algeria Dinar 53.9 (52)Angola Readjusted Kwanza 202.42 (31,784)Botswana Pula 2.79 (2.3)Burundi Franc 271.0 (260.7)Cape Verde Escudo 75.0 (88.3)CFA Zone Franc 523.3 (508.24)Comoros Franc 385.50Djibouti Franc 172.5Egypt Pound 3.9 (3.38)Eritrea Birr 6.30 (7.20)Ethiopia Birr 6.33 (6.37)Gambia Dalasi 10.0 (9.57)Ghana Cedi 1, 732.5 1, 729.5)Guinea G. Franc 998.83 (997.98)Guinea-Bissau Peso 13,000.0 (5.000)Kenya Shilling 55.68 (56.99)Lesotho Maloti 3.69 (3.3)Liberia Dollar 82.0 (50.0)Libya Dinar 0.3Madagascar Franc 1,841.9Malawi Kwacha 15.17 (15.45)Mauritania Ouguiya 143.0 (130.0)Mauritius Rupee 19.45 (18.18)Morocco Dirham 9.4 (9.1)Mozambique Metical 11,473 (11,409)Namibia Dollar 3.3Nigeria Naira 80.0 (82.5)Rwanda Franc 313.89 (360.0)S.Tome & Principe Dobra 239.0Seychelles Rupee 5.0Sierra Leone Leone 820.0 (700.0)Somalia Shilling 2,620.0South Africa Rand 4.68 (4.60)Sudan Pound 1,400 (1,000)Swaziland Lilangeni 4.34 (3.69)Tanzania Shilling 590.62 (535.00)Tunisia Dinar 0.9 (0.98)Uganda Shilling 1,116.5 (1,020)Zaire New Zaire 97,671 (80,000)Zambia Kwacha 1,272.5 (1,273)Zimbabwe Dollar 10.0 (9.81)E.U. ECU 1.27 (1.26)IMF/World Bank SDR 1.46 (1.41)*CFA Zone: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic,Chad, Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger,Senegal, Togo._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Mon, 04 Dec 1995 19:05:53 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 30C31C61.3EC3@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:>=20> Gambia-l,> Below is the Ministry of External Affairs response to the Travel Advice> issued by the State Department.>=20> US TRAVEL ADVICE ON THE GAMBIA>=20> The Ministry of External Affairs, Banjul, was surprised to learn on Fri=day 29> November, that on the advice of the American Embassy here, the US State> Department released the following Travel Advice:>=20> =91American citizens travelling in The Gambia should be aware that nume=rous> acts of armed violence have occured in areas outside the greater Banjul=area> during the past weekend. There are reports of several deaths and injuri=es> among security personenel. The Gambia is scheduled for National Assemb=ly> elections on January 2, 1997. The American Embassy in Banjul advises> Americans travelling to The Gambia that there is an increased risk of> instability in The Gambia during the pre and post election period, Nove=mber> 12-January 15. The Embassy recommends that all Americans maintain a low> profile and avoid large crowds. There is an increased number of militar=> checkpoints throughout the country, including the greater Banjul area.> Travellers should be prepared to stop for all checkpoints and be search=ed. In> the event of trouble, please stay in your residence and do not go out. =U. S.> citizens travelling in The Gambia are strongly encouraged to register a=t the> Consular Section of the U. S. Embassy immediately upon arrival, at whic=h time> they can receive updated information on travel and security in The Gamb=ia.=92>=20> This report from the Embassy was a deliberate misrepresentation and> exaggeration of the criminal, surprise attack on the Farafenni military=camp> guard on Friday the 8th of November in the early hours of the morning.=All> of you, including the US Embassy personnel, and the public in general k=new by> 6:00 P.M. on that day, and that the perpetrators of this crime were> intercepted as they tried to escape, and two of them captured. A third> member, wounded, was detained at Kerr Ayib just outside The Gambia. Som=e of> the attackers remained at large.>=20> It was also known that while a unit of the army went to deal with the> situation, police and army checkpoints were quite naturally mounted at> strategic points to prevent the escape of the criminals and to search f=or the> arms stolen from the Farafenni Camp armoury.>=20> The official Press Release announced over Radio Gambia at 6:00 P.M. on =the> same day, Friday 8th November, revealed that six soldiers were killed i=n the> attack and others wounded. There followed full report on the television.>=20> The deliberate distortion and exaggeration of the facts and the remedia=> security measures taken by the army and the police are a clear manifest=ation> of the malicious and unfriendly feeling the US Embassy staff has toward=s The> Gambia people. The Travel Advice is surely a poorly disguised attempt t=> undermine The Gambia=92s Tourist Industry. One therefore cannot fail to=recall> former US Ambassador Winter=92s statement that they would make The Gamb=ia> people suffer so that they would no longer support the Transition Gover=nment.> This appears to still be the Embassy=92s wish and intention towards the=people> of The Gambia. We the people should also note that, as usual, the Embas=sy has> automatically taken the usual steps to ensure the safety and comfort of=its> nationals and their evacuation in the event of internal unrest due to a=ny> "suffering" caused by it. The Gambian people should bear this unkind st=rategy> in mind at all times. These people create an atmosphere of uncertainty =and> hardship in order to cause unrest while making sure at the same time th=at> their own people are not affected or even any longer in the country.>=20> For its part The Gambia Government will continue in its effort to maint=ain> peace and stability and to accelerate the socio-economic development of=this> country in the interest of the people. While we would welcome assistanc=e from> many any source, we deplore any attempt by any Diplomatic Mission or> organisation to put artificial obstacles in our way by unfairly and> maliciously making the people suffer.>=20> Permanent Secretary> Ministry of External Affairs> Banjul, The Gambia>=20> Peace> TombongHELLO!!America's capacity to do good is almost equal to its capacity to dobad.But with all its frightening capability to do harm to countries thatdo not bow down to its dictate,America can make life miserable only forthose countries whose peoples are not fully in support of what theirgovernments are doing for them.The dramatic political experience of thepast couple of years has taught most teacheable Gambians that, really,when a government is willed,determined ,responsible and patriotic,it canmake some far reaching and positive changes in their lives.So, as longas the present Gambian Government is committed to its vision of puttinggambia on the fast tract to the 21st.Century;of putting backconsciousness into an erstwhile comatose little country;of putting cleanwater,medical facilities and eletricity in all the the little darkvillages around the lenght and bredth of the country;of trying toachieve self sufficiency in the food crops that can be grown locally;ofdevolving power to towns and cities around the country; of completingits infrastructural revolution,there is nothing anybody would say or dothat could severely harm the Gambian nation ,and that includes thealmighty U.S.ARegards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 4 Dec 1996 19:26:49 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: ayo@chml.ubc.ca Subject: The perfect holiday gift. NOT!!!!!!Message-ID: < 9612050326.AA07748@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textSeason's Greetings !!!Now that the holiday season is here, we are all in a festive mood andsome of us will be heading home to visit our families. It is the timeof the year that we buy gifts for our friends, families and significantothers...however, mishaps do occur during the packaging/labeling of thegifts.I hope the married folks won't mistakenly send the wrong package totheir Mother-in-law (you don't want to further strain, your alreadystrained relationship).I know we've got more pressing issues to discuss on the list, butoccasional humor is one way of overcoming (or temporarily divertingattention from) academic stress and other stresses of life we endurewhile away from the motherland.Anyway, the following is a holiday gift humor...I hope it is notgraphic for some of you. So here goes...._______________________________________________________________________***********************************************************************A young man wished to purchase a gift for his new sweetheartand, as they had not been dating very long, after careful considerationhe decided that a pair of gloves would strike the right note - romantic,but not too personal. Accompanied by his sweetheart's younger sister hewent about buying a pair of white gloves, while the younger sisterpurchased a pair of panties(underwear) for herself.During the wrapping the sales assistant mixed up the items and thesister left with the gloves and the sweetheart ended up with thepanties. Without checking the contents he sealed the package and mailedit to his loved one with the following note.#######Hi Sweetie,I chose this because I noticed you are not in the habit ofwearing any when we go out in the evening. If it had not been for yoursister, I would have chosen the long ones with buttons, but she wearsshort ones that are easily removed.These are a delicate shade, but the lady who served me showedme a pair she had been wearing for the past three weeks and they arehardly soiled. I had her try on yours and she really looked smart.I wish I could be there to put them on for you for the firsttime, as no doubt other hands come in contact with them before I havechance to see you again and when you take them off, remember to blow inthem before putting them away as they will naturally be a little dampfrom wearing.Just think how many times I will kiss them in the coming year.I hope you will wear them on Friday night.With every love,$#@%&@#$P.S:- The latest style is to wearing them folded down with a littlefur showing.Cheers,Madiba.__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 05 Dec 1995 13:36:37 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THE PERFECT GIFT(FLOP)!!Message-ID: < 30C420B4.4F90@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMR. SAIDY!!Against the backdrop of such an unbelievably profound mix-up,thisletter that this youngman wrote is the perfect recipe for not onlydriving his sweetheart to the brink of a nervous breakdown,but also ofmaking him lose her for ever and ever ,AMEN!! And I don't think thateven an eloquent attorney like Johnny Cochran would be able to help thisyoungman persuage his sweetheart that this was,afterall,a dangerous lovewrecking coincidence.Regards Bassss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Dec 1996 14:05:11 -0800From: Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Gambia-l Informal MeetingMessage-ID: < 32A74717.38E1@nw-mail.hs.nki.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAmadou Scattred Janneh wrote:> Gambia-l:> I am gathering the phone numbers of those List members who plan to be in> The Gambia during the Xmas break for a possible get-together at Gunjur> Beach. As Toni suggested, it could also be an opportunity to publicize> the existence and role of the group and explore ways to gain access to> local media. Please send me your phone numbers if you are heading home.> My number is: 486010 (Gunjur). Sarjo, I would be able to host the affair> if it is held in Gunjur instead of Sanyang. I hope you don't object.> Peace!> Amadou Scattred-JannehHey this sure a good idea. I love meeting new people and this a chancefor me! Count me in. I'll send you my phone number(Amadou).------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Dec 1996 17:50:07 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: PEACE ...Message-ID: < 32A6FD3F.2128@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit.... FUL Christmas, New Year & Elections for all of you. And have a nicecome-together of Gambia-L. I'll join you in spirit.Andrea------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Dec 96 13:04:04 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruptionMessage-ID: <9612051904.AA00508@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainI have also been pondering this idea for quite a while, and I believe itdeserves at least a **prompt** try. My thanks to Soffie and Momodou forpublicizing it on gambia-l.The following proposition would cover the "Mobutus of Africa" seekingpolitical asylum or living in any country that is a member of the UN. Pleasenote that I have NOT researched the feasibility of the ideas raised here...although I will after the holidays if no one else does before then. (I have amillion and one things cooking and could afford only a flimsy investigationbefore January 1997 !!)I would be inclined to think that the UN does have provisions for mandatepetitions (specific to a region of the world) from nationals of any membernation within the region concerned living at home or abroad. I would doubt thatsuch mandate petitions can come only from governments of member nations, sinceif this were the case, necessary petitions would not be raised in situationswhere governments stand to lose... which is the case at hand...Given that it is possible for us (Gambians and other sub-Saharan Africans) toput forward a petition to the UN for a mandate that would effectively return acountry's wealth to the country and punish the political crooks involved, weshould raise the petition!!!!!! I would imagine signatures would be required ofall the individuals presenting the petition, which would not be a difficultthing to do. It would also be fairly easy to prove beyond a reasonable doubtthat Gambian politicans cannot possibly amass the huge amounts involved duringtheir lifetimes, let alone the period of their reign.Furthermore, because this proposition is somewhat obvious, I suspect it hasbeen tried already without success. We would need to know why any previouspetition failed and whatever work-arounds would make sense in our case. Arethere any lawyers with experience on international law on gambia-l? Is thereany lawyer on gambia-l that would volunteer to write up the petition for us?Would anyone on gambia-l know of any such lawyer?To me, avoiding this issue would be like getting raped... and going back formore... Sub-Saharan Africa is not going to rid itself of millionairepoliticians without the initiative of sub-Saharan Africans. I would urgemembers of the list who have enough time now to start doing the research rightaway and update gambia-l accordingly. **Please remember that the petition islikely to be credible only if it involves or is signed by as many Gambians aspossible, so that solo work on it is likely to fail.**I would imagine some gambia-l members also have copies of the UN constitutionstowed away in storage boxes or on their bookshelves; it's time to get themout. The UN probably has a web site that lists the details of its constitutionalso, so this might be another alternative. To find the relevant UN web sites,go to www.yahoo.com or your favourite web directory and start searching. Infact, I am going to do this tonight...The US and the few other Western nations that history has shown to direct UNaction may have the final word on the success of such a petition. We would haveto do everything necessary to get these nations to see our point of view. Isuspect this would not be difficult since the global benefit of healthysub-Saharan African economies far outweighs the business Citibank or any otherbank gets from stolen deposits. Switzerland, not being a member of the UN, isnot covered here obviously... we may want to approach the Swiss authoritieswith a similar petition.This whole idea may sound idealistic to many. But everything around us(besides nature... although some would argue that nature was itself God's idea)were LITERALLY ideas before they came into existence. Most of these ideas tooka long time to implement due to repeated failure or whatever, but in the endthey came to be! If there is any excuse for not trying to raise this petition,I think the list deserves to know. Until then, I am assuming there is no excusefor not trying.- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Begin forwarded message:Date: 04 Dec 1996 10:30:56 GMTReply-To: momodou@inform-bbs.dk Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruptionX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN---forwarded mail START---From: msarr@sprynet.com,Internet To: Momodou CamaraDate: 04/12/96 1:00Subject: Re: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Joins War Against Bribery andCorruption- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -It is commendable that the U.N is stepping to the plate and saying somethingabout the corrupt practices of some nations.I would like to see them step out against those countries that bank stolenmonies from poor nations by the Mobutus of Africa. Perhaps they are waitingfor the Africans themselves to start the ball rolling. Has there been anymove,by anyone, to bring this issue to the fore and hopefully put a stop to it,discourage the practice by future scoundrels, and maybe, return the money toAfrica?What is your thought on this?Soffie---forwarded mail END---It is a step in the right direction for the U.N to be in the forefront ofconmating curruption in international trade and commerce.I think there should be an international law,making it possible for countries to recover money beingstolen by the rulers (especially from poor countries)and placed in foreignbanks.Momodou Camara.4.12.1996 10:02--- OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Dec 1996 15:06:33 CSTFrom: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu To: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Hey good lookingMessage-ID: < 16EC92341E1@osage.astate.edu Hello Marie Jeng,How are you doing ma'am ? I hope you had a nice thanxgiving. What is going on up there ? I am having sucha wonderful day today, so I decided to send you a mail.I know you told Alieu what I asked you to, so am not goingto ask.I have not seen your man since before the break. Did hesneak and visit you without telling anyone? well, youmight be busy this time so I hope this message cheers youup. See you guys soon.Adios senoritaSal------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Dec 1996 21:22:02 -0500 (EST)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9612052152.G429-0100000@acc41.spelman.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: MULTIPART/MIXED; BOUNDARY="-2143951868-1311457259-849838922:#429"This message is in MIME format. The first part should be readable text,while the remaining parts are likely unreadable without MIME-aware tools.---2143951868-1311457259-849838922:#429Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIfrom latjor:this is a test.---2143951868-1311457259-849838922:#429--------------------------------Date: Thu, 5 Dec 1996 21:23:30 -0500 (EST)From: Gabriel Ndow < gndow@spelman.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < Pine.3.89.9612052132.I429-0100000@acc41.spelman.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIfrom latjor:this is a test.------------------------------Date: Thu, 05 Dec 1996 21:30:25 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: TSaidy1050@aol.com, Subject: Re: Denying some people the right to seek medical careabroad -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2a73f14.014@wpo.it.luc.edu >>> < TSaidy1050@aol.com > 12/03/96 07:27am >>>Ndey:Before you starting making judgements and pronouncements, could youplease find out the facts first?. I would like you to be more specific, andby thisI mean give me names and dates before I start to make phone calls toverifyyour claims. For any other Government Official or me to investigate yourclaims, I need know who these people are, and when were they"denied permission to go abroad for treatment"Please remember that the AFPRC is no more. This council has beendissolved and it does not exist any more.PeaceTombongTombong:You are the one who needs to find out the facts before accusing me ofmaking "judgements and pronouncements." I already have the facts toback my claims. In fact, I have first hand information on what I am talkingabout. I have no reason whatsoever to make unsubstantiated claimsregarding this issue.Omar Sey, the foreign minister under Jawara is one of the people whohas been denied permission to go seek medical care on severaloccasions. As far as denial dates are concern, I believe they areirrelevant. The relevant issue that needs to be addressed is why he hasbeen denied permission. Please note that at the time of this posting, Ihave been informed that Mr. Sey's passport has been returned to him.Does that mean that he is now free to travel?By the way, thank you for reminding me that the AFPRC is no more.Kumbis------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Dec 1996 09:32:50 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Hey good looking -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2a7e84a.069@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU hi mister,unfortunately, i didn't see your brother at all. anyway, i'm lookingforward to seeing you this christmas. congratulations on yourgraduation and good luck in everything (re: grad school, etc.). youare right; with getting the flu and preparing for a publication, itis getting to me but i'm sure that i'll be fine. i've done itbefore. see you soon.Yaikah.------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Dec 1996 09:49:34 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Hey good looking -ReplyMessage-ID: < 01ICOOSUE5IA000D36@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPlease do not send such personal messages to the list; direct them to theindividual(s) concerned.Amadou------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Dec 1996 10:14:09 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 96L06008.htmlMessage-ID: < 01ICOPNC1SO2000GBA@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITPanafrican News AgencyNews Stories | Environment | Economics | Science and Health | Sports |Africa Press ReviewCopyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News Service. All rightsreserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other location, publishedor used for broadcast without written authorization from the Panafrican NewsAgency. B.P. 4056, Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:06 Dec 96 - Zimbabwe-CorruptionCorruption Distorts Development ProgrammesHARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - The payment and acceptance of bribes distortmajor development programmes and escalate costs, a Zimbabwean highcourt judge has said.Addressing a Transparency International seminar in Harare, JusticeGeorge Smith said unfortunately many businessmen regarded corruptionas an essential part of doing business, at least as far asinternational deals were concerned.If it were not for businessmen from developed countries and theirreadiness to flout the laws of developing countries in their thirstfor export orders, the problem would not be as big as it was today, hesaid on Thursday."Behind these companies stand governments who somewhat incongruouslygive development aid to promote standards of government while at thesame time giving tax rebates to those of their companies which helpdestroy good standards of government by offering massive bribes toofficials," Smith said.Corruption, he said, crushed the potential benefits of free marketforces."The honest business person goes broke, the rule of a healthy economicsystem goes twisted and companies addicted to paying bribes becomerotten. In consequence, prospects for economic progress, so vital tosocial development, are ruined," Smith said.Corruption was widespread and caused severe hardship in developingcountries and those of eastern Europe and central Asia, which were intransition from centrally controlled systems, he said. But there wasno country, rich or poor, that could claim to be wholly virtuous.The task of trying to check and control corruption was daunting andnever ending.He said corruption was an enemy of progress as corrupt leaders clungto power, opposed efforts to open up governance and curbed personalfreedoms and basic human rights.According to a Transparency International survey conducted in 54countries, using a scale of zero for utterly corrupt to 10 forcompletely corruption free, Nigeria scored 0.69, Pakistan 1.00 andKenya 2.21."In Africa, the countries of west Africa are notorious for the heightsof corruption that have been attained," he said._________________________________________________________________AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 11:21:47 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: forwarding new member introMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961206112046.15672C-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: "BALA SAHO" < b.s.saho@sussex.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 13:37:03 +0000Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITSubject: MembershipX-Pmrqc: 1X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.42)Dear Members,I have recently met Mr. Tombong Saidy and he informed me of a Gambiandiscussion group. I told him of my interest and readiness to join thegroup. It will therefore be appreciated if my name can be added untothe list.I am a Gambian postgraduate student at the Institute of DevelopmentStudies, University of Sussex. Hopefully, I shall be around for two years doingMPhil (Development Studies). Prior to Sussex, I have worked in TheGambia for a number of years and have also lived, studied in other parts ofEurope.I hope my admission will contribute to an on-going lively discussiongroup.Sincerely,Bala------------------------------Date: Fri, 06 Dec 1996 11:50:09 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Hey good looking -Reply -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2a80880.043@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU amadou,i think it was a mistake on Sal's part. i don't think he'd do thati.e. send a personal message to the whole group.yaikah!------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 11:55:45 CSTFrom: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu To: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Hey good looking -ReplyMessage-ID: < 1839D57549B@osage.astate.edu Gambia-l,I apologise for the personal mail I sent yesterday.Amadoumistakes happen, and I can assure you this was oneSorrySal------------------------------Date: Wed, 06 Dec 1995 20:31:56 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Welcoming a new member!!Message-ID: < 30C5D38C.26EE@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableBALA!!You are most welcome!! I have no doubt in my mind that you willhave great fun being on this List.There is a LULL at present,but don'tbe deceived by that; it can be profoundly if not too exciting at times.So, keep up the good work at your school down there,our country needsa lot more smart guys like yourself.Again, WELCOME ! to the PENCHABI .Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: 06 Dec 1996 20:18:25 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: US makes exchange of info a crimeMessage-ID: < 3838115806.183359296@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---Subject: Fwd: US Makes Exchange of Information a- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -/* Written 12:38 AM Dec 5, 1996 by twn@igc.org in twn.features *//* ---------- "US makes exchange of info a crime" ---------- */NEW U.S. LEGISLATION CRIMINALISES EXCHANGE OF INFORMATIONThe recently passed US Economic Espionage Act criminalises thenatural development and exchange of knowledge and empowers thenation's intelligence agencies to operate world wide to protect theinterests of US corporations.By Vandana ShivaThird World Network FeaturesNew Delhi: The United States Congress has recently passed apiece of legislation which can be interpreted as criminalising thenatural development and exchange of knowledge and empowers itsintelligence agencies to operate world wide to protect theinterests of US corporations.The legislation empowers the intelligence agencies toinvestigate the activities of ordinary persons world wide in aneffort to 'protect' the intellectual property rights of UScorporations, by viewing such IPRs as 'vital to national security'.Increasing the absurdity of this action is the fact that whatis often seen as 'intellectual property' is information 'pirated'from non-Western societies and indigenous communities.Imperial power has always been based on a convergence ofmilitary power used in the defence of trade. This convergence wasat the heart of the gunboat diplomacy during colonialism. A similarconvergence is now taking shape around the defence of tradinginterests in a period of 'globalisation' and so-called 'freetrade'.The British empire was built through the destruction ofmanufacturing capacities in the colonies, and the prevention ofemergence of such capacity.Thus 'free trade' during that era of 'technologicalsuperiority' of England was based on the cutting off of the thumbsof master weavers in Bengal, the forced cultivation of indigo bypeasants of Bihar, the slave trade from Africa to supply freelabour to cotton plantations in the United States and theextermination of indigenous people of North America.It also included laws that prevented technology transfer. From1765 to 1789, the English Parliament had passed a series of strictlaws preventing the export of new machines or plans or models ofthem. Skilled people who worked the machines were not allowed toleave England to ensure that England remained the industrial power.Samuel Slatter (1768-1834), who is called the 'Father ofAmerican Manufacture', acted in violation of these British lawswhen he came to the US (then the colonies) secretly carrying theknowledge of mechanical spinning and weaving from England. Hetransferred his experience of working in the English factories tothe US and built the first complete mill for spinning yarn.While the US built its economic power and manufacturingcapacity by breaking free of the British monopolies, the current USCongress and the present-day US corporations appear unwilling toallow this spirit of freedom so fundamental to US history andeconomic development to exist anywhere else in the world.Anyone following in the footsteps of the 'Father of AmericanManufacture' today would be arrested and jailed for 15 years orfined up to $10 million under a new Act called the 'EconomicEspionage Act of 1996'. The Act was introduced in the US Congressin July 1996, and passed on 17 September 1996 by a vote of 399against three.[The Act] 'Amends the Federal criminal code to prohibitwrongfully copying or otherwise controlling economic propertyinformation (1) with the intent to, or with reason to believe thatthe offense will benefit any foreign government, instrumentality oragent or disadvantage any owner of proprietary economic informationthat is related to or included in a product produced for or placedin inter-state or foreign commerce or (2) with intent to divertthat information to the use or benefit of anyone other than theowner'.The Economic Espionage Act takes espionage from militarydomains to economic domains. It redefines intellectual propertyinfringement as a crime, and justifies the use of intelligenceagencies to deal with issues of science and technology exchanges.As the introduction of the Act states: 'There can be noquestion that the development of proprietary economic informationis an integral part of America's economic well-being. Moreover,the nation's economic interests are a part of its nationalsecurity interest. Thus threats to the nation's economic interestare threats to the nation's vital security interests.'Transfer of technology has, through the Act, been redefined as'economic or industrial espionage'.Espionage is typically an organised effort by one country'sgovernment to obtain information vital to the national securityinterests of another.Scientific and technological development depend on the freeexchange of knowledge, technologies and ideas: and such exchange isnow being defined as espionage.The absurdity of this 'intellectual property theft' becomeseven more dramatic in cases where 'intellectual property' isderived from the transfer of knowledge from non-Western andindigenous systems to Western corporations. The US corporationshave 'pirated' indigenous innovation and claimed it as their'intellectual property'. Examples include patents on neem, haldi orturmeric, and Phyllanthus Niruti.Will the intelligence agencies of the US government be used toprotect this 'intellectual property'? What methods will be used todestabilise the traditional uses, life-styles and cultures in orderto protect 'the owners of proprietary economic information' such asW R Grace, which owns the majority of neem patents?The Espionage Act, in a world characterised by biopiracy,carries the danger of transforming the everyday activities offarmers and healers, students and researchers, scientists andindustrialists into crime and espionage.What would happen if Third World countries used the samelogic, and declare all bio-prospectors and ethno-botanists workingfor US corporations as engaged in 'economic espionage' and a threatto 'national security'? - Third World Network Features-ends-About the writer: Vandana Shiva is a leading environmentalscientist in India and the author of Staying Alive and many otherbooks and articles on issues related to resources, the environmentand women.When reproducing this feature, please credit Third World NetworkFeatures and (if applicable) the cooperating magazine or agencyinvolved in the article, and give the byline. Please send uscuttings.1529/96---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: 06 Dec 1996 20:17:36 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: AFRICA-CHINA: Taiwan Still Wins Friends Through DollarDiplomacyMessage-ID: < 1113915390.183359162@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---Date: 06/12/96 20:54Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-CHINA: Taiwan Still Wins Friends Through DollarDiplomacy- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 05-Dec-96 ***AFRICA-CHINA: Taiwan Still Wins Friends Through Dollar DiplomacyAnalysis by David HechtDAKAR, Dec 5 (IPS) - Taiwan lost the recognition this month ofone of Africa's most powerful nations, South Africa, butit still has at least eight friends on the continent.The South African government's announcment that it hadslipped into China's camp, and the fact that the United Statesand China will exchange presidential visits over the next twoyears, are two fresh blows to Taiwan's diplomatic dream.Taiwan and mainland China are conducting a diplomatic war notjust about powers but numbers, in which the world's weak nations also count. They are likely to continue to play oneChina off against the other, with both standing to gain millions.Many nations may think that China's claim to Taiwan is littlemore than brute expansionism. Yet eager to increase their exports, industrialised countries now recognise China and itshuge markets.But for some 29 mostly impoverished countries in Africa andCentral America with few exports, Taiwan has something more enticing than markets -- money.Between 1990-95, Taiwan provided 400 million u.s. dollars inofficial overseas development aid, not to mention military assistance, and technical co-operation to these countries.China calls Taiwan's attempts to win recognition ''dollardiplomacy'', while Taiwan says it just wants to be acceptedback into the United Nations.Eight African countries do still recognise Taiwan, somehaving only switched in recent months. Liberia is one that maintains relations with both Chinas, with the various rebelfactions each recognising one or the other.In The Gambia, Captain Yahya Jammeh recognised Taiwan soonafter coming to power in a military coup in 1994. In exchange, he got funding for his tiny country's revolution, to thetune of 30 million u.s. dollars, which is about a third ofhis government's annual expenditure.Ironically, while capitalist governments flirt with communistChina, revolutionary governments seek support from capitalist Taiwan. Taiwan even funded Gambia's new July 22revolutionary arch, which looks like a throwback from China'scultural revolution.In nearby Guinea Bissau, the once staunchly Marxistgovernment also recently switched from China to Taiwan, but onlyafter dropping most of its ideological rhetoric. And therevolutionary military government in Burkina Faso also only made the switch a few years ago after assassinating its charismaticleader Captain Thomas Sankara.Some African countries, trying to cut the best possibledeals, have switched sides several times. Earlier this year,Senegal flipped back to Taiwan for the third time.The move to Taiwan by Senegal and The Gambia came at aparticularly unfortunate time for China. It had invested heavily in both countries, in each case donating giant sportsstadiums just before storming out.But while Chinese diplomats all left, Chinese business hasquietly stayed.China set up commercial construction companies which employmostly low paid Chinese workers and can often outbid African and Western companies. ''They may no longer have diplomaticrelations with us, but they are winning all the major public and private contracts,'' said an unemployed Senegalesearchitect.Also, China has developed its own form of ''dollardiplomacy'' and it is effective, particularly with some ofAfrica's pariah governments like Nigeria, Sudan and Zaire.China is reported to have given a ''gift'' of 3.6 millionu.s. dollars to Zaire in September and offered 10 million us. dollars for a joint mining venture. In Sudan it alsoannounced an investment of 24 million u.s. dollars in gold mining, despite the United Nations Security Council sanctions on theKhartoum government.Taiwan is certainly feeling China's pinch. This year, Nigeralso went back to China after only four years with Taiwanand, according to Andrew Yang of the Taipei-based ChineseCentre for Advanced Policy Studies, Botswana and Swaziland, which currently recognise Taiwan, may not do so for long,implying that other African countries may also follow South Africa's lead.But not all analysts agree. Some even question whetherimproved ties between Washington and Beijing automatically mean Taiwan's interests will be sacrificed. They say China'spresident, Jiang Zemin, is so anxious to have a state visit with President Bill Clinton to shore up his standing within theChinese Communist Party, that he will try to reduce conflict with Taiwan for fear of jeopardising the meetings.Taiwanese officials like to point out that the number ofcountries that recognise it has been growing. In 1971 when Taiwan was first excluded from the United Nations, ''South Africawas the only African country,''to recognise it, said Hein-Sheng Hsu, a senior Taiwianese official in the Senegaleseembassy.''Yes we have now lost South Africa but there are plenty ofother African countries and we fully expect many to lookour way,'' he said.Hsu said that while ''China has markets, Taiwan can show poorcountries how to create the exports for those markets,'' pointing out that his country, not China, is what mostdeveloping countries hope to emulate. ''Our technical assistance is far more valuable than markets or money,'' he said.When asked whether these poor countries may go back to Chinaonce Taiwan helps them develop, he admitted that ''no man knows what the future holds''.The Gambia's young president visited Taiwan for the firsttime this month. He pledged to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries while Taiwan's President, Lee Teng-hui,announced further aid packages to the country.President Jammeh, who said that American-style democracy isnot suited to African people, also said it is unfair forTaiwan to be excluded from the United Nations because, unlikeChina, it is ''a model democracy,'' and because it is so willing to assist developing nations build their economies.Jammeh stressed that his country's friendship with Taiwan isnot based on money. ''Friendship comes from the bottom of the heart and not from the pocket. Friendship based on moneywill be short-lived,'' he warned. (end/ips/dh/pm96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9s registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 17:25:35 -0500 (EST)From: Haddijatou Kah < jkah@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu To: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us Cc: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: 96L06008.htmlMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.93.961206165841.19724A-100000@gwis2.circ.gwu.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHiI would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who wrote tome I have been extremely busy ,hopefully that will change after the 19th .Alhajie I am your close relation . I would like to get in touch withGibril because I will be in Atlanta during Christmas. Amadou I'll get intouch with you when you come back from Banjul sorry I have not done sobefore now but my course schedule is crazy, Itook too manycredits.Lastly please take me off the list until the 19th.december.Myapoligises to all subsribers for my using this medium to get my messageacross to my to my friends and relatives . To all those going to ourmotherland , safe journey , and good luck ,------------------------------Date: Fri, 6 Dec 1996 18:57:52 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: They're Too Good; That's Not Fair !!Message-ID: < 9612070257.AA12990@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textAFFIRMATIVE ACTION: FOR WHITES ONLYBy Derrick Z. Jackson, Globe Staff, 11/20/96Pity American runners. They say Africans keep them glued to "thebottom of the bag." This summer, in a 10-mile race in Flint, Mich., Kenyanswon the top 12 men's and top three women's spots. In the Falmouth Road Race,African men won the first 13 spots. In the Philadelphia half-marathon,Kenyan men won the first five places and Kenyan women the first two.Mexican, Italian and German runners have won recent New York andBoston marathons. But Africans petrify many race organizers. Americanmarathoner Kim Jones suggests that of the runners who have their way paid toraces, one-third should be Kenyan, one-third American and one-third others.Joe Henderson, West Coast editor of Runner's World magazine wrote,``The role of Kenyans on the US race scene has grown too dominant.... Limitthe number of Kenyans. Give Americans, Canadians and others better chancesto earn prize money.... It would give the event what it needs in terms ofgreater variety by limiting the depth from any one country.''Humph. White folks voted to kill state affirmative action inCalifornia. They have ended quotas for African-Americans and Latinos atBoston Latin School. They have ended set-asides in many state and cityconstruction contracts. These white people, like the Texaco officials whokept ``black jelly beans'' glued to the ``bottom of the bag,'' say varietymeans black inferiority.But when white folks are inferior runners, what do many of themwant? Diversity. Set-asides. Quotas. Affirmative action.Under white affirmative action [there are few African-Americandistance runners], non-American marathon winners at the New York Marathonget $30,000. American winners get $100,000. At Falmouth, Kenyan Joseph Kamauwon $2,000 for third place. American Joe LeMay won $4,000 for 14th place.In a New Haven run, Kamau won $2,500 for first place while LeMay won $4,650for second. Next year, an American who breaks either the American men's orwomen's marathon records on American soil can collect $1 million from NewBalance. Interestingly, he or she could collect even if he or she does notwin the race. Insultingly, a foreigner could set a world record, push anAmerican to merely the American record, and collect chump change.``It bothers us'' that foreigners win, said New Balance CEO JimDavis. The Pittsburgh Marathon has an American-only prize structure. ``Somepeople here don't relate [to foreigners] coming in, winning a check andgoing home,'' said director Larry Grollman.Humpf. Norway's Grete Waitz dominated New York and inspired allwomen. No one moaned about New York victories by Italian men from 1984-86.The Boston Marathon, bless its soul, does not give American bonuses andpopularizes Kenyan winners like Cosmas Ndeti. But increasingly, raceorganizers think white fans cannot relate to Africans. They want along-distance Larry Bird.They are very sore losers. The $18 billion we spend a year tosupport pro and college sports, health centers and sports clubs exceeds thecombined gross national products of Kenya and Ethiopia. Bob Wood, an agentand a chairman of USA Track and Field, said Americans need special``opportunity to develop'' against ``the never-ending supply of Kenyans.''But the 1996 Olympic marathon winner, Josia Thugwane of South Africa, liveduntil recently in a shack in a town with no general electricity. Americansspend $10 billion a year on sports attire, but 22 percent of American kidsare obese, and Massachusetts this week ended school requirements forphysical education. African children run miles to school. Kenyan girls racebarefooted. Boston Marathon legend Bill Rodgers said African runners are a``determined people'' with ``burning individual pride.''White attackers of affirmative action do not want merit, as claimsCalifornia Gov. Pete Wilson or Michael McLaughlin, who sued Boston Latin.They want their economic and old-boy head starts while telling people ofcolor to compete for test scores out of bad schools and gain job experiencein hostile workplaces.White affirmative action in running devalues African determinationand the pride of other foreigners who excel on our turf, rewards inferiorityand mocks merit. Don Kardong, president of the Road Runners Club ofAmerica, said it sends the message ``that we cannot compete against thebest, that we need special preference.'' But even Kardong may give suchpreferences in a race he directs in Spokane, Wash. While Texaco had to besued to unglue qualified ``black jelly beans'' from the bottom, road racesthrow money at the feet of runners to help them leap out of the bag.New York Marathon director Allan Steinfeld says he hopes his$100,000 will inspire Americans ``to shoot for the grand prize.'' Humpf. Ifa company gave grand bonuses to inspire employees just because they wereblack, white folks would run 26.2 miles to the Supreme Court. It is one moreproof that America is not against affirmative action. It is against it onlyfor black people.{This story ran on page a15 of the Boston Globe on 11/20/96.}__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Dec 1996 15:09:48 GMTFrom: harr njai < hfn194@soton.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MembersMessage-ID: < ECS9612071548A@soton.ac.uk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIhi fellow Gambians,I must say i'm very pleased to be involved in thisdiscission group. I was very surpriced by the number ofmembers and thier intelligent discussions. I will mail insomething soon.thanksOn Mon, 25 Nov 1996 01:32:02 -0800 Sarian Loum wrote:> From: Sarian Loum < sarian@osmosys.incog.com > Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 01:32:02 -0800> Subject: New Members> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> Hi,> Ya Harr Njie & Dawada Ceesay have been added to the listwhile Andy Lyons taken off. Ya Harr & Dawda please send inyour intros and welcome to Gambia-L.> Sarian------------------------------Date: Sat, 07 Dec 96 15:29:49 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng.)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Four Africans Join Race For Top U.N. JobMessage-ID: < M.120796.162949.39@ip72.image.dk Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa NewsService. All rights reserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any otherlocation, published or used for broadcast without writtenauthorization from the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:07 Dec 96 - United Nations-CandidatesFour Africans Join Race For Top U.N. Job>From Segun Adeyemi ; PANA Staff CorrespondentUNITED NATIONS, New York (PANA) - Four African candidates joined the raceFriday for thepost of United Nations secretary-general, following the decision by theincumbent, Egypt'sBoutros Boutros-Ghali, to suspend his candidacy.The candidates are Kofi Annan of Ghana, who heads the U.N. peacekeepingdepartment;Amara Essy, Cote D'Ivoire's foreign minister; Hamid Algabid of Niger,secretary-general of theIslamic Conference and Ahmedou Ould Abdallah of Mauritania, a former U.N.special envoy toBurundi.The President of the Security Council, Ambassador Francesco Fulci of Italy,told U.N.correspondents after the council's closed-door session that the candidatesnames weresubmitted by their countries as well as by the Organisation of African Unity,O.A.U."The four ambassadors came together to signify African unity," he said.Since there was the possibility of other African names being submitted, headded, the councildecided to meet again Monday to decide when to begin the process of selecting acandidate.Sources close to the council, upon whose recommendation the 185-member GeneralAssemblyelects a secretary-general, listed other possible candidates as O.A.U.Secretary-General SalimAhmed Salim of Tanzania; Wally N'dow of the Gambia, secretary-general of theU.N. Centre forHuman Settlements and Moustapha Niasse, Senegal's foreign minister.On Nov. 19, the United States vetoed Boutros-Ghali's second-term candidature,blaming him forinadequate reform of the world body.Although Boutros-Ghali got the votes of the council's 14 other members, theU.S. veto barredhim from nomination by the council but technically did not remove him from therace.The 15-member council has decided to give African candidates priority in theselection process,to give the continent a chance at a second mandate, as has been the practicewith those ofother regions.Boutros-Ghali's decision Wednesday to suspend his candidature, despite beingendorsed asAfrica's candidate at the July O.A.U. summit, opened the way for other Africancandidates tocome forward.However Boutros-Ghali, 74, has said that he remains in the race. His term ofoffice expires Dec31.Two other Africans are among a list of nine candidates proposed bynon-governmentalorganisations and individuals for the post.They are retired Gen. Joseph Garba, a former Nigerian foreign minister and PaulAdjandjagori ofGabon.However, these candidates are not being considered by the council because theywere notbacked by any member state, as required by U.N. guidelines for the selectionprocess.AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk OR------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Dec 1996 20:49:48 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: "Camara, Momodou" < momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk Subject: house-keepingMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961207203936.19635F-100000@namaste.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I expect to travel to The Gambia for the Christmas vacation.Momdou Camara has volunteered to serve as subscription manager to lightenthe load from LatJorr. Momodou's address is: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk I think it would be great if those of us who are going could meetwith the various newspaper editors and examine the possibility of having asome kind of Gambian newspaper presence on the Internet.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Dec 1996 18:04:10 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: What She really means !!!!Message-ID: < 9612080204.AA34266@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textWhen Women say things, they sometimes don't exactly mean them.Sometimes you almost need a dictionary to understand them.At long last... The Men's Guide to what a woman really means when shesays something. Pay close attention (there might be a quiz later).*********************************************************************You want = You wantWe need = I wantIt's your decision = The correct decision should be obvious by now.Do what you want = You'll pay for this later.We need to talk = I need to complainSure... go ahead = I don't want you to.I'm not upset = Of course I'm upset, you moron!You're ... so manly = You need a shave and you sweat a lot.You're certainly attentive tonight. = Is sex all you ever think about?I'm not emotional! And I'm not overreacting! = I'm on my period.Be romantic, turn out the lights. = I have flabby thighs.This kitchen is so inconvenient = I want a new house.I want new curtains = and carpeting, and furniture, and wallpaper.....I need wedding shoes = the other 40 pairs are the wrong shade of white.Hang the picture there = NO, I mean hang it there!I heard a noise = I noticed you were almost asleep.Do you love me? = I'm going to ask for something expensive.How much do you love me? = I did something today you're really not going to like.I'll be ready in a minute. = Kick off your shoes and find a good game on T.V.Is my butt fat? = Tell me I'm beautiful.You have to learn to communicate. = Just agree with me.Are you listening to me!? = [Too late, you're dead.]Yes = NoNo = NoMaybe = NoI'm sorry. = You'll be sorry.Do you like this recipe? = It's easy to fix, so you'd better get used to it.Was that the baby? = Why don't you get out of bed and walk him until he goes to sleep.I'm not yelling! = Yes I am yelling because I think this is important.All we're going to buy is a soap dish = It goes without saying that we're stopping at the cosmetics department, the shoe department, I need to look at a few new pocket books, and OMIGOD those pink sheets would look great in the bedroom and did you bring your checkbook?(THE ANSWER TO "WHAT'S WRONG?")The same old thing = NothingNothing = EverythingEverything = My PMS is acting upNothing, really = It's just that you're such an *******I don't want to talk about it = Go away, I'm still building up steam__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Sat, 7 Dec 1996 18:32:54 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Women's Hazardous Materials SheetMessage-ID: < 9612080232.AA02902@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textAs you may know, in many companies and laboratories, hazardousmaterials information sheets are required to keep workers informedabout the materials they are working with. Now they are available forthe home.**********************************************************************HAZARDOUS MATERIALS INFORMATION SHEETELEMENT: WomenSYMBOL: WoDISCOVERER: AdamATOMIC MASS: Accepted at 53.6kg, but known to vary from 40-200kgOCCURRENCES: Copious quantities in all urban areasPHYSICAL PROPERTIES:Surface usually covered in painted filmBoils at nothing; freezes w/o known reasonMelts if given special treatmentBitter if incorrectly usedFound in various states from virgin metal to common oreYields if pressure applied in correct placesCHEMICAL PROPERTIES:Has great affinity for gold, silver, and a range of precious stonesAbsorbs great quantities of expensive substancesMay explode spontaneously w/o prior warning and for no apparent reasonMost powerful money reducing agent known to man (Oh really!!!!)COMMON USES:Highly ornamental, especially in sports carsCan be a great aid to relaxationVery effective cleaning agentTESTS:Pure specimen turns rosy pink when discovered in the natural stateTurns green when placed beside a betta specimenHAZARDS:Highly dangerous except in experienced handsIllegal to possess more than one, although several can be maintainedat different locations as long as specimens do not come into directcontact with each other (doesn't apply for most Gambians!! Oh yah!!)__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 45************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 6.91 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |