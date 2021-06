Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



Date: Sun, 24 Nov 96 13:39:51 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fw. Zimbabwe-United Nations

Message-ID: <



Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa News

Service. All rights reserved.

Material may not be redistributed, posted to any other

location, published or used for broadcast without written

authorization from the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,

Dakar, Senegal.

Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:

quoiset@sonatel.senet.net



22 Nov 96 - Zimbabwe-United Nations



Zimbabwe Still Supports Boutros Boutros-Ghali



HARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Zimbabwe Friday accused the United States of being

undemocratic by blocking the renewal of Boutros Boutros-Ghali's bid for a

second term of office

as United Nations secretary-general.

President Robert Mugabe said his govenment continued to support the candidacy

of

Boutros-Ghali despite the U.S. position.

"We are very critical of the Americans. It is something we cannot accept. How

can one nation

dictate to the world like this?" Mugabe told journalists. "The world should

read from this

lesson...the practice is not democratic."

The United States this week voted against a second five-year term for

Boutros-Ghali. The other

14 members of the Security Council voted for him.

The American government accused the Egyptian, whose term expires on Dec. 31, of

being too

slow in pushing U.N. reforms and threatened that his candidacy would further

delay U.S.

payment of the 1.4 billion dollars it owes to the world body.

The three African members of the Security Council, Botswana, Egypt and

Guinea-Bissau, are

consulting with African states on the way forward.

Some African countries have started naming alternative candidates following a

call by U.S. that

the O.A.U. should draw up a list of the alternatives.

Ghana has already said that it would back its national, Kofi Annan, 58, current

head of U.N.

peacekeeping operations.

The leader of Mozambique's opposition, Afonso Dhlakama, has backed Graca

Machel, widow of

the country's former president Samora Machel.

The current thinking is that an African should take the second term since past

secretaries

general from Europe, Asia and Latin America each held the post for 10 years.



AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times



----Greetings

Matarr M. Jeng

or

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk





Date: Sun, 24 Nov 1996 15:45:07 +-100

From: Garba Diallo <

To: "'

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Dear fellow members, sisters and brothers!



My name is Garba Diallo, from Mauritania. I was introduced to the debate =

network by Momodou Camara who is from the Gambia, but living in Denmark. =

I live and work in Denmark where I lteache African, Middle East and =

Sustainable development Studies to an international student body at the =

International People's College in Elsinore (Helsingor) near Copenhagen, =

Denmark.



In addition. I write on the ethnic, human rights, political and =

environmental crises in Mauritania where the tripple impact of state =

racism, slavery, military dictatorship and ecological catastrophes join =

hand to brutalize the indigenous black community in this last Apartheid =

country in Africa.



Until next peace be upon you all



Garba







Date: Fri, 24 Nov 1995 19:45:12 +0300

Garba Diallo wrote:

>

> Dear fellow members, sisters and brothers!

>

> My name is Garba Diallo, from Mauritania. I was introduced to the debate network by Momodou Camara who is from the Gambia, but living in Denmark. I live and work in Denmark where I lteache African, Middle East and Sustainable development Studies to an international student body at the International People's College in Elsinore (Helsingor) near Copenhagen, Denmark.

>

> In addition. I write on the ethnic, human rights, political and environmental crises in Mauritania where the tripple impact of state racism, slavery, military dictatorship and ecological catastrophes join hand to brutalize the indigenous black community in this last Apartheid country in Africa.

>

> Until next peace be upon you all

>

> Garba

>

>

GARBA!!

Welcome onboard!We can not wait to see your contributions,which I am

sure will be many and varied.I have asked our other very good

friend,MODOU SIDIBEH of stockholm to join us as well,and I am sure he

will soon do that.This is the kind of place both of you would hate not

to be part of.



My love to RULA and your little African Princess.



Once again, you are most WELCOME my dear friend!!!



Regards Basssss!!!





Date: Sun, 24 Nov 96 16:58:17 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Swis Bank Scandal

Message-ID: <



Tombong, You said

It is

also on record that our former Attorney General and Minister of Justice went

to give evidence in rebuttal."

Which former Attorney General and Minister of Justice?

Greetings.

----

Matarr M. Jeng

or

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk





------------------------------



Hi all,



Recently a member wrote:



>Could you please take me off your mailing list as I am no longer interested

>in receiving forwarded mail. There are far too many messages, most of which

>do not make much sense to me, and most of which I don't read anyway.



Like the member who wrote this, I enjoy following the healthy dialogue on

Gambian related issues, but find that as the list has grown the sheer

quantity of messages has become quite time-consuming read. I think that as

the membership list continues to grow and grow, and the discourse includes

more and more people, that there will be other people like the one above who

find the amount of messages overwhelming and unbearable and may ask to be

removed.



While I recognize that the primary function of GAMBIA-L is to facillitate

healthy discussion on Gambian issues, I would also put forth that there are

a number of members who find it challenging to keep up with the volume of

messages however would still like to receive news and information about

situation in The Gambia.



Hence, I would like to put forth to the group for consideration a proposal

that we create an abridged version of GAMBIA-L (perhaps called GambiaLite-L,

or GambiaNews-L) that would be a disemmination-only, moderated list of

Gambia related "news items", where "news item" can be defined pretty

loosely, but would not include member introductions or exchanges of personal

opinion. Even if such an abridged version only generated as few 2-3 messages

per week, I think there is an important audience whose information needs

would be better served.



Although I don't know the technical details, I would suspect that once it's

set up, one of our administrators would simply need to forward appropriate

postings from GAMBIA-L to the mini-list.



So I would like to ask:



-would other members be interested in an abridged news-only version of GAMBIA-L?

-is this idea technically feasible?



Andy Lyons







Gambia-l,

I would like to welcome all the Ladies and Gentelmen who have

recently been added to the list. We look forward to your

contributions.



Peace

Momodou Camara

***

"To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***



Date: Sun, 24 Nov 96 19:48:40 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE

Message-ID: <9611250148.AA00363@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





>> I think The Gambia will remain underdeveloped until the day when

>> we as a people develop a healthy scepticism of our leaders and realise

>> that the government is nothing but a representative of the people and that

>> messiahs are but myths from the hazy days of the Medieval Ages.



Furthermore, a nation typically gets a government it deserves. For an

unquestioning people, that's apt to be a government that takes them for

granted. **ACCURATELY** believing that it can do just about anything without

censure or punishment, such a government naturally indulges in rampant

underhandedness. We saw this phenomenon under the previous regime. We certainly

would be foolish to repeat our mistakes...



I don't get a sense that political scepticism is a strong Gambian trait, which

if true makes the mental state of the Gambia as much a threat to Gambian

development as anything else. My two/three (??) cents worth is that we start to

change this by maintaining, as Abdou aptly put it, a healthy scepticism of our

leaders.



Politicians are not sports figures... An irrational, unquestioning attachment

to a sports team is probably excusable-- after all, one can choose whether or

not to place a bet on a team. An honourable individual does not choose the

effect of his/her government's underhandedness on his/her country however-- the

effect is invariably negative...



- Francis





Hi folks,

I think Bass's response falls short of answering the serious

questions raised by the Swiss affair namely ; " did Jammeh steal any money

from The Gambian people ?" . Instead, it is an appeal to the emotional

side of us.

To reiterate some of the questions raised by Malanding, how can

The Gambian govt not miss almost 10% of its expenditure ? How did the

government know so much about the accounts opened by Jallow given the

legendary secrecy of Swiss banking ? Why would a bank manager lie and

claim that he opened an account for Jammeh when in fact he has not ? Why

risk the inherently bad publicity ?

If you consider these questions and others, Bass's arguments

appear to be skirting the issues. Also, what does a person's character

have to do with the validity of their reasoning ???? Even a person who

suffers from CJD is likely to tell the truth from time to time albeit the

liar s/he is ! And folks, don't you think that The Gambia would be a

boring place if all everyone did was sing the praises of Our Great Leader

President Colonel (Rte) Alhagi Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh ? I thought the good

old days of 99.99% of a people supporting their government went out

with communism.

I think The Gambia will remain underdeveloped until the day when

we as a people develop a healthy scepticism of our leaders and realise

that the government is nothing but a representative of the people and that

messiahs are but myths from the hazy days of the Medieval Ages.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.





Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 03:37:35 -0500

I like this idea too. Separating news items from some of the personal

idealogies might be quite helpful. It seems like the list is growing very

rapidly and there are too many messages being sent back and forth that makes

it practicaly impossible for some of us to keep up. People continually have

to rebottle their arguements and statements that at times I feel a lot of

non-essential information is being dissiminated to people who might as well

pass-up on some of it.



Qs and Cs welcome.



Yahya N. Darboe.



Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 01:32:02 -0800

Hi,



Ya Harr Njie & Dawada Ceesay have been added to the list while Andy Lyons taken off. Ya Harr & Dawda please send in your intros and welcome to Gambia-L.



Sarian



Sarian Loum wrote:

>

> Hi,

>

> Ya Harr Njie & Dawada Ceesay have been added to the list while Andy Lyons taken off. Ya Harr & Dawda please send in your intros and welcome to Gambia-L.

>

> Sarian





SARIAN!!

If ANDY LYONS is unsubscribing, why then did he bother to put forward

that proposal of his? A quitter's proposal quits with him.I would have

thought that each and everyone of us decides very quickly from the

TITLES which mails to read and which to ignore,depending on how much

time we have on any given day.





Regards Bassss!!





Date: Sat, 25 Nov 1995 17:25:27 +0300

SARIAN!!

My very best friend,Momodou Camara thinks that what I sent to you a

couple of hours ago about ANDY was somewhat an attack on you.I hope you

won't see it that way; but if you do,please accept very sincere

appology. I am very freedom oriented,but I am also very respectful of

other people,especially my Gambian sisters.So,once again,I am very

terribly sorry.



Regards Bassssss!!!





Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 09:36:01 -0500 (EST)

Hello. This is my first posting to the group. Let me start with a brief

introduction and then proceed with my comment. I am a returned peace

corps volunteer from The Gambia - 1988-1990. I lived in Pakalinding and

was given the name Momadou Manjang by Pa Ousman Manjang of Gunjur. That

was back in the day when Peace Corps used to do trainings in Gunjur. I

also worked on contract for UNICEF and lived in Bakau. I feel like I

have a couple of things in common with the subscribers to the group. I

fell in love with the The Gambia and long to return some day. Futher

felt commonalities I will share at a later date. Enough about this toubobo.



I agree with Andy that there are too many messages pouring in. And if

there is a system for organizing the emails into news versus discussion

it might make this group more attractive to more people. I have not been

current on The Gambia for quite a while. And it is only after a couple

weeks of really sifting through loads of messages that I am starting to

feel more comfortable and in a position to contribute. The group could

be more user friendly if there were somewhere to go to get a quick sumary

of what is going on in The Gambia without having to sift through a stack

of emails. I guess this is especially true for those less directly

conected to The Gambia. Bassssss's immediate attempt to squelch the

thought of change in the group concerns me.





Bayard Lyons

"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca





Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 09:58:21 -0500 (EST)

Gambia-l:



I did raise the issue of traffic on our "bantaba" earlier, but the problem

apparently persists. It costs many members some money to have to go through

personal and sometimes useless messages every time they get on the "highway."

If you strongly agree or disagree with a comment but you don't have much to

add to it, send a personal message to the contributor instead of the list.



It is a nuisance to merely forward postings with comments that don't add

anything to the debate. We should use our judgment in this matter so that

we don't end up jamming traffic and bumping some folks off the road. This

will be my last contribution on the matter.



Peace!

Amadou



Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 10:46:24 -0500

Gambia-l,

i definitely support an abridged version of gambia-l. although

encouraging to read fellow gambians' interesting dialogues, it is

becoming somewhat time-consuming to keep up with all of it.

a member suggested a gambianews-l or similar, a good idea i think. it

should definitely be followed up.

yaikah.





Date: Sat, 25 Nov 1995 18:45:50 +0300

Bayard Lyons wrote:

>

> Hello. This is my first posting to the group. Let me start with a brief

> introduction and then proceed with my comment. I am a returned peace

> corps volunteer from The Gambia - 1988-1990. I lived in Pakalinding and

> was given the name Momadou Manjang by Pa Ousman Manjang of Gunjur. That

> was back in the day when Peace Corps used to do trainings in Gunjur. I

> also worked on contract for UNICEF and lived in Bakau. I feel like I

> have a couple of things in common with the subscribers to the group. I

> fell in love with the The Gambia and long to return some day. Futher

> felt commonalities I will share at a later date. Enough about this toubobo.

>

> I agree with Andy that there are too many messages pouring in. And if

> there is a system for organizing the emails into news versus discussion

> it might make this group more attractive to more people. I have not been

> current on The Gambia for quite a while. And it is only after a couple

> weeks of really sifting through loads of messages that I am starting to

> feel more comfortable and in a position to contribute. The group could

> be more user friendly if there were somewhere to go to get a quick sumary

> of what is going on in The Gambia without having to sift through a stack

> of emails. I guess this is especially true for those less directly

> conected to The Gambia. Bassssss's immediate attempt to squelch the

> thought of change in the group concerns me.

>

> Bayard Lyons

> "Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca

> "You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca





Bayard (Toubabo)!!

You are most Welcome!! I am from SERE (JOBE) KUNDA,and that is a couple

of stones throw away from your adopted town BAKAU.Please, feel free and

make this place your own.I am sure your experience with the Gambia would

be very instructive ,as well as enriching for all of us here on the

LIST.



My apparent opposition was not an oppositon per se to change in the

group;it was an opposition to the fact that the guy quitted even before

any decision was made with regards to his proposal.How could he expect

us to take him seriously after giving us such contracdictory signals.



So,for the records,I am hereby withdrawing my objection!!



Regards Basssss!!





Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 08:24:08 -0800 (PST)

This is a very long message which perhaps only a few of you will be

interested in reading in its entirety. I did, however, find it

interesting and am wondering if any Gambia-l members have information

and/or opinions about the Gambian project. Ylva



Co-Sponsors of the following project:



-OPERATION CROSSROADS AFRICA

-VOLU of GHANA

-NGO's in Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas and elsewhere





GHANA: Electronic Education / Distance Learning









C O N T E N T S





I. Ground-breaking, pioneering work

II. Bill Owen: a rapidly expanding effort

III. Cecil Washington: Introduction

IV. Update on Program

V. Bill Owen: Objectives & Purview

VI. Dr. Osei Darkwa: Toward a working definition of "Computer Literacy"

VII. Dr. Steve Eskow: Distance Learning

VIII. Dr. Steve Eskow: Benefits of Distance Learning

IX. Gideon Chonia: Ghana SchoolNet & GhanaNet

X. Dr. Adams Bodomo (Linguist): "Ghana Literacy" in perspective

XI. Dr. Edmund Browne: Invitation to Help Build Africa's Future

XII. Bill Owen: Final Thoughts / Vision for Program





"Ideas without action don't accomplish much"



--------------------



I.



You are invited to lend a hand in ground-breaking work...



We hope to build a network, via E-Mail, of persons committed to this idea,

and who can help us brainstorm to improve and tweak aspects of the program,

from curriculum development to finding/shipping donated computer equipment,

from locating needed funds to actually...



....finding a way to C O M E T O G H A N A WITH OPERATION CROSSROADS

AFRICA, ROLLING UP THEIR SLEEVES, AND JOINING IN THE EFFORT.



-------------------------------------------------------------------



II.



Bill Owen:





The effort is expanding rapidly and I am optimistic that it will mobilize

the resources needed to make an impact here. I hope that at some point you

will be able to join us over here to make a contribution. For the time

being your ideas and concerns via email would be appreciated.



We are a small group, but we have been able to generate a number of

alternative viable initiatives here.



We have just received 20 donated computers, more are due soon, and have a

growing number of instructors from Ghana, the US and elsewhere. These

instructors are implementing a quiet organizatinal development plan for the

VOLU headquarters office and the computerization of the manual systems there.



We have received offers of teleconferencing equipment, free ISP

subscriptions and access to housing and office space--most from abroad.

USAID is monitoring our initiatives in computer mediated instruction and may

fund an expansion next year. The local telecom companies are beginning to

take an interest in our initiatives toward computer use in the primary

school grades.

The Singapore International Foundation gave us a contract to train their

volunteers coming to West Africa. They may send VOLU a training or a

computer software specialist next December.



That is our profile for the next 6 months. By December, Ghana will have a

128k uplink upgrade, but the speed of connection to areas outside

of Accra, such as Techiman (where I live), will hardly improve, as far as I

know.



We hope you will be able to participate in Operation Crossroads Africa and

help this effort.





Wilfred Owen, Jr., CEO

Reston Enterprises Ltd.

P.O. Box 252, Techiman, B/A

Ghana







.........................



III.

Classrooms WITHOUT Walls: AFRICA Moves Forward





It has been a long and difficult birth. But we are now OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED,

with the first programs already started, and the first group of

volunteers already on site.



We are excited! We want to do what we can to help similar efforts reach

fruition elsewhere on the African Continent.



The real work is that which lies ahead!



==========================================================================

D I S T A N C E L E A R N I N G - E L E C T R O N I C E D U C A T I O N

==========================================================================



We want to explore how Africans and friends of Africa can work together to

put the Internet to better use for Africa.



Here is an update on the now newly-expanded project, with the inclusion of a

"distant learning" component -- for which we express special "thanks" to Dr.

Steve Eskow, President of the Electronic University Network :



"...We are talking about an experiment in creating a new kind of educational

institution that will be able to offer high quality instruction...all

without building buildings and highways and parking lots..." (Dr. Eskow)



Regards,



Cecil Washington



Consultant

Operation Crossroads Africa



..................



Contacts for this project:



Dr. Osei Darkwa: Faculty, University of Illinois, Chicago

Director of Computer Literacy/Distance Learning [VOLU]





Address: 621 S. Maple

Oak Park, IL 60304

----------------------------



and,



Bill Owen, chief consultant & architect, along with Dr. Darkwa, for the

VOLU Program



Reston Enterprises Ltd.

P.O. Box 252, Techiman, B/A

Ghana



=========================================================================

IV. Update on Ghana's Computer Literacy/Distant Learning Project

=========================================================================



We hope to build a network of individuals and organizations via the Internet

who are interested in discourse and providing pro bono consulting, as this

project moves toward fruition.



It is being launched in Ghana as a non-profit endeavor under the aegis of a

highly-regarded NGO, VOLU of Ghana, under the directorship of Francis Donkor

(General Secretary).



This is a unique endeavor for which there is a great deal of enthusiasm, and

whose promise we hope will serve as an example for similar efforts in other

African countries.



The first volunteers (from the USA and elsewhere) have recently arrived in

Ghana and have begun working with their Ghanaian counterparts in launching

the Computer Literacy/Distance Learning Project.





======================================================================

V. General discussion of program's objectives and purview

by Bill Owen

======================================================================



OBJECTIVE: that (1) individuals and institutions in Ghana adapt on a regular

basis curricula in use in N. American community colleges, basic schools

and adult and youth education programs (via Internet access); and that



(2) "existing structures" unique to Ghana, be defined and employed, and "new

approaches" that factor in existing social, cultural and economic realities,

be utilized and expanded wherever possible



The Users in Ghana: private software training schools, teacher training

colleges, Ghana Association of Business and Communication Centers (GABCC),

Ghana Assoc. of Science Teachers, Mathematics Association of Ghana, non-

governmental organizations





The Content: software applicatios (computer literacy), computer mediated

learning in math/science for teacher training, environmental/health

sciences and nursing training (Dr. Edmund Browne), electronics-telecoms,

building trades, hotel management and tourism







HOW to reach the above objective:



1. EQUIPMENT RECYCLING



Used computers sent to Ghana via a contract with an agency like the East-

West Education Consortium, Cambridge, MA and other bulk equipment

recycling or shipping projects.



Ghanaian and international donations for purchase of computer equipment in

Ghana for Ghana public use





2. INTRODUCTORY COMPUTER LITERACY COURSE delivered by VOLU, 1996





The course provides an orientation and basic skills with the PC: word

processing, spreadsheets, dbase management, presentation, email to VOLU

alumni, VOLU headquarters staff, GAST, MAG as well as Liberian refugees,

district assembly staff-Dodowa. The training would be residential at

Kordiabe training center and non-residential at the VOLU headquarters,

Accra, supported by Operation Crossroads Africa, NYC (whose team is led by

Darryl Anderson), Paul Barry, German Volunteer Service (GVS)





3. DEMONSTRATION PROJECTS





The general training effort by VOLU in 1996 in Accra, over time, becomes

specialized and no longer exclusively tied to PC skills:



A. Computer Literacy-Business Skills Training

B. Computer Mediated Instruction Pilot Project-MathsCRYout(h)

C. Community College Distance Learning

D. Community Computing Demonstration Project





Computer Literacy-Business Skills Training:



VOLU designs, implements and evaluates a computer literacy and

business skills program to produce teams of computer literacy

trainer/consultants as well as youth with the ability to use software to

solve business problems,i.e., computer literacy. GABCC and other

institutions involved in the delivery of business and computer software

training apply the instructional innovations developed and delivered by

VOLU trainer - consultants and the computer literacy business skill

program (supported by Operations Crossroads Africa, Paul Barry, Singapore

International Foundation, US Community Colleges)





Computer Mediated Instruction (CMI) in Maths/Science (MathsCRYout(h)



VOLU adds computer mediated instruction to the software applications being

taught. The focus would shift to lower primary to middle school students

as described in the VOLU proposal to USAID and SIF for the Maths,

Computers and Rural Youth (MathsCRYout(h) effort for the Techiman District.

The CMI demonstration uses commercial software to accelerate math skills,

but as a supplement to the national school curricula. The output is

the creation of math clubs, math whizzes and improved scores on

standarized tests and changes in career aspirations. The CMI efforts

could also be run through GABCC and the Archdioceses of Accra and a number

of private schools in the country. The overall aim of this effort would

be to inform Government about the effectiveness of computer mediated

instruction in basic education. (supported by the Ghana National Service

Secretariat, Operation Crossroads Africa, SIF, US Community Colleges,

Ministry of Education, USAID)





Community College Distance Learning



A number of software training schools in addition to the computer literacy

training within VOLU would add a distance education component. This would

assist private candidates to gain access to community college associate

degree programs in the US. Local youth would master computer literacy

skills while receiving courses via email as required by the associate

degree program. Government and donors might want to use this distance

learning system to provide in-service training to government and PVO staff.





Community Computing Demonstration Project



In the locations where the computer literacy - business skills, computer

mediated instruction (maths/science) and US Community College distance

learning efforts prove effective, these projects would be expanded to

become a demonstration of community computing. This demo would exchange

information and stimulate problem-solving within a particular town or

neighborhood. It would be based upon the principles of voluntary

social action on the part of the key community institutions that decide to

take part. Each institution would be responsible for the storage and

exchange of information. The result of the community computing

demonstration would be an assessment of how Internet and computer tools

contribute to socio - economic development. It could include the sustained

use of a local electronic bulletin board system (BBS) and listservs to

unify community activists. Successful community computing efforts would be

supported through becoming affiliates with NGhO-Net in Ghana and with

the National Pubic Telecomputing Network (NPTN) and the new Organization

for International Community Networking (Morino Institute, Reston, Va.).





5. INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON COMPUTER LITERACY IN AFRICA- 1998



Electronic and then face-to-face conferencing (Accra) would be organized

to exchange lessons learned about the use of computers in Africa, bringing

together practitioners with government, donor and corporate leaders.

(supported by HABITAT, UN agencies, donors).



................................





By 1997, there would be a number of alternative institutions in Ghana that

could be contributors and targets for the Ghana Computer Literacy Project.



......



Wilfred Owen, Jr.

Reston Enterprises Ltd.

P.O. Box 252, Techiman, B/A

Ghana





======================================================================

VI. C O M P U T E R L I T E R A C Y : Toward a Working Definition

=====================================================================



Computer literacy is defined as that level of knowledge and understanding of

the personal computer, desk-top or lap-top, beyond the mere utilization of

word processing software. Word processing utilization might be considered as

beginning computer literacy. Beyond that, for intermediate and advanced

computer literacy, one should (1) be comfortable with installing and

configuring common software, (2) be familiar and use regularly a computer

modem, (3) be able to access a computer bulletin board or on-line service,

(4) be able to send and receive messages via electronic mail (e-mail), (5)

be able to upload and download computer files with ease and (6) be able to

print from the computer.



Dr. Osei Darkwa :



Computer literacy is a means to an end. The ramifications of computer

literacy are numerous, and are geared toward creating an awareness of

computer literacy needs at the community and grassroots level; promoting

electronic networking for development; bringing Ghana onto the Information

Superhighway; exploring possibilities and barriers to developing national

goals for infusing computer literacy into primary, secondary, and tertiary

education; creating a demonstration effect on public opinion in terms of

what information technology can offer for national development; increasing

awareness of how the computer and electronic connectivity can reorient youth

groups toward the economy and labor market of the 21st century; and

strengthening the capacity of grassroots organizations and low income

communities to initiate, choose, plan and manage their own self help

projects through computer technology.



==========================================================================

VII.



D I S T A N C E L E A R N I N G-E L E C T R O N I C E D U C A T I O N

** CLASSROOMS WITHOUT WALLS **



-Dr. Steve Eskow, President-Electronic University Network



"...important is our ability to create a consortium of US schools and

colleges which will agree to offer instruction via computer and modem at a

distance, and I would like to work on that piece as well as others.



My real point is this:



If we seem to be saying to the funding agencies - church supporters,

foundations, USAID - that we are talking about an experiment in creating a

new kind of educational institution that will be able to offer high quality

instruction in the Third World while enriching education for the US - all

without building buildings and highways and parking lots - I think we can

get new and enlarged sources of funding, and that funding will include

monies for US participation in the instructional process.





======================================================================

VIII.



SUMMARY OF "W H A T D I S T A N C E L E A R N I N G" MEANS FOR GHANA

- Dr. Steve Eskow -

======================================================================



The future of Ghana depends on its ability to strengthen and grow its

economy.



To strengthen and grow the businesses and industries now in place, to create

new businesses and new jobs, to attract foreign business and investment.



It can only do these things if it is able to develop a literate and trained

work force for the global economy



Ghana needs people trained in business, in technology, in the trades, in

science, in engineering.



Ghana, however, does not have the secondary and tertiary institutions it

needs for such development: it does not have the buildings, nor the

teachers, nor the equipment.



How, then, does Ghana break through to a new level of economic strength? How

does it train people for the jobs of today and for the businesses of

tomorrow?



VOLU proposes to create a new kind of teaching institution.



A teaching institution that needs no capital for brick and mortar, for school

buildings.



A teaching institution that uses teaching talent around the world, until

Ghana has its own trained teachers.



It will use the computer, itself the key to Ghana's future, to connect the

students of Ghana to the teachers of the US: teachers in US community

colleges, for one, institutions that have the technical and vocational

programs of instruction that Ghana needs.



VOLU camps will become computer learning centers.



They will be equipped with computers, modems, VCRs, audio and videotapes,

books.



Students will get intensive instruction in the basic functions of the

computer, and then begin their technical and vocational studies.



They may study accounting, or marketing, or economics, or computer science,

or management, or manufacturing.



They will read, watch videotapes, discuss the material with each other and

onsite mentors.



They will send lessons to their instructors in the US via the international

telephone system and email.



They will take part in seminars with America students, using asynchronous

conferencing.



The VOLU plans also call for an expansion of "service learning" students

from the US who will come to Ghana, often with their professors, to help as

tutors, and to learn something of Ghanaian culture.



The VOLU program will begin with intensive skill training in the basic

functions of the computer: students will leave knowing a word processing

program, and how to use spreadsheets and relational databases. They will of

course gain experience in telecommunications, and these skills and knowledge

should help them in the job market.



Some students will also be trained in the maintenance and repair of

computers and modems, and in functioning as "sysops," system operators of

telecommunication systems.



VOLU plans also include creating a consortium of Ghanaian business,

industries, schools, and churches: organizations that have the facilities

and willingness to act as computer learning centers."



Dr. Steve Eskow, President

The Electronic University Network

288 Stone Island Road

Enterprise, FL 32725





=================================================================

IX. UPDATE: C O N N E C T I V I T Y IN GHANA

=================================================================



Gideon Hayford Chonia (University Of Zurich; founder of

GhanaNet):



A project, Ghana SchoolNET, has been initiated with the Ghana Education

Service.



To have more insight on this project, browse through our WEB:



http://rzunextbet1.unizh.ch/index.html



....We are building a computing center at Kokomlemle, where repairs and

courses will be given.



We are networking 50 School together by the end of March 1996 as a pilot

installation to an E-mail system only.



Full Internet access will be by the end of the year.....



We are still buying the neccessary networking equipments to connect to NCS

in Ghana.



I just sent 18 SUNSParc 1+ unix computers for our Academic Computing Center.





=======================================================================

X. F U N C T I O N A L L I T E R A C Y I N G H A N A

Dr. Adams Bodomo (Ghanaian Linguist)

=======================================================================



I will provide a brief outline of the functional literacy program in Ghana:



Basic formal education and adult literacy campaigns have featured quite

prominently (at least, in terms of rhetoric) in most governmental and

non-governmental programs since independence in 1957. Almost 30 years after

independence, the problem of illiteracy had so much aggravated that the

government still felt the need to embark on a massive literacy program. As

part of its Education Reform Program, the Rawlings government in 1986

initiated the National Functional Literacy Program under the auspices of

the Non-Formal Education Division of the Ministry of Education. The program

had the following objectives (NFED 1992):



i. to enable participants to better meet their personal and social needs

through enhancing their abilities to deal competently with everyday life in

a literate environment.



ii. to equip learners with the requisite knowledge, attitudes and skills

that will enable them raise the quality of life in their community.



iii. to enable learners improve upon their communication skills through

functional literacy; and



iv. to broaden the reading interests of learners and establish an attitude

of reading for pleasure through the provision of follow-up literacy

materials.



Some of the following still continue to be mentioned as problems facing

adult literacy campaigns by the government and various non-governmental

organizations such as Ghana Institute of Linguistics, Literacy and Bible

Translation (GILLBT):



i. lack of suitable primers

ii. low class attendance and participation

iii. lack of suitable post-literacy campaign

iv. ineffective supervision of classes

v. lack of promotion of development and income generating activities.





Another consideration you would have to make is take account of the

multilingual picture in Ghana. Can you deliver computer literacy in both

English and Ghanaian languages?



Each of the above choices has consequences on others. For instance, if you

choose to concentrate on the formal sector, computer literacy in English

would be no problem but if you choose to help in the non-formal sector

where adult literacy is presently mainly in the mother-tongue (the Ghanaian

langauges), then you would have to consider providing this in the

mother-tongue, especially if computers are to facilitate the rural

functional literacy projects at the beginning stages/classes.





-Dr. Adams Bodomo (Ghanaian Linguist)



.............................................................................

XI. YOU ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN BUILDING AFRICA'S FUTURE

Dr. Edmund Browne





How best can we organise a system of computers at vantage points in the

country to support our edcuation and development objectives? I am sure that

VOLU (renowned NGO in Ghana) will be pleasantly surprised it has started

something small which will grow to become bigger with time.



I am a Public Health Physician from Ghana and I am just about to complete an

additional degree, a Phd, in London. I lecture at UST School of Medical

Sciences and plan to return home by the end of the year. One of my ambitions

is to introduce computer assisted learning to medical students in an

environment where a university teacher may spend 24 hours a day just

teaching!! I am also keen on introducing distance continuing education to

health workers in rual areas; doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, etc etc.



It seems to me that we will have to assemble a team of teachers who can

organise courses for electronic education as well linking up with other

courses already provided on the internet. I guess if we are able to develop

the software in our local languages then there should be no problem at all.

In fact, I share the same office with a colleague from Thailand and there is

almost a Thai language version of all the regular softwares you can think of

developed by Thai computing experts. We have some way to go but like I

always maintain ...



WE CAN DO IT!





==================================================================

XII.

F I N A L T H O U G H T S



-Bill Owen-



We envision an exchange of video and email (with schools and institutions

outside Ghana) starting next school year. Teachers who might want to visit

Ghana in support of internationalizing their curricula could gather info

from us about how to tailor a visit to Ghana to meet their particular

professional needs. Some (schools and students in the States) are using

email to link to Ghana and to establish a longer term relationship,

including the purchase of property and reincorporation into local lineages.



On the Ghana side, we are seeking out ways to access instructional resources

that are available on the Internet or via enrolling in US community colleges.



Most of the schools that I know use store and forward email at present.

When online services become more efficient, then we may shift to them,

possibly later this year. There is the divestiture of Ghana Telecom taking

place now.



1997 could be quite different from 1996.



Wilfred Owen, Jr.

Reston Enterprises Ltd.

P.O. Box 252, Techiman, B/A

Ghana





+ + + + + + + + + + +



NOTE: Donations of 386s, 486s, 586s, 14.4/28.8 modems, etc.(all

tax-deductible) are needed for this project; in working order.



Plz contact Osei or Cecil:









/ END /







Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 08:44:34 -0800 (PST)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: [Fwd: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE]

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Bassss,

With all due respect, the "anti-Jammeh Ku Klux Klan" remark is both

inappropriate and offensive. Ylva



On Thu, 23 Nov 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:





[NON-Text Body part not included]





Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 12:21:56 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <



Malanding, you have raised very vital and intriguing questions and concerns.

These concerns are shared by most members of the list and most Gambians in

general. I do not have answers to all your questions, however I will try to

give some explanations based on my knowledge of the whole issue.



One of the first thing we need to look into is the credibility of Ebou

Jallow. If everything Ebou Jallow claimed is true, then we need to ask why

did he wait until he stole $3 million dollars before coming out with his

allegations. For those who were following this case from the beginning,

should remember that Ebou Jallow’s first claim was that he left because the

AFPRC is not serious in its promise to return the country to civilian

democratic rule, and the Vice-Chairman, Captain Edward Singateh, was

responsible for killing Koro Ceesay. All of these turned out to be false.

When asked by Elizabeth Ohene of the BBC African Service about the $3 million

dollars he was alleged to have stolen, he vehemently denied taking it or

knowing any thing about. He claimed he was neither the Accountant General nor

the Governor of the Central Bank to be capable transferring such an amount.

>From an outsider’s perspective his assertions were very sound and credible.



But I knew for a fact that Ebou Jallow was lying. There some members of the

to whom I have explained what really happened at the time, in fact for some

of them I even provided documented evidence supporting the Government’s claim

that he transferred the funds in to his personal account.



The fact of the matter is that, following the July 22, 1994, military take

over, the AFPRC set up a special fund, AFPRC Development Fund with the

Central Bank. This fund was under the direct control of the AFPRC and this

was set up grants and other assistance in response to the appeal of the AFPRC

for help in funding the development projects. Please note that this fund did

not come from the budget of the Government or revenues collected by the

Government. Apart from the fund being used to finance the projects, it was

also used to buy essential commodities such as rice, vegetable oil, onion

etc. Because of the coup, the business community was stopped the importation

of these basic needs and the AFPRC had to step in to avoid unnecessary

shortages and the consequences. It was under these circumstances that Ebou

Jallow and the other Council members were empowered to transfer funds for

various needs.



The transfer of the $3 million was done by Ebou Jallow on the letter head of

the Office of the Chairman, unbeknown to Jammeh. The transfer was discovered

when the Chairman’s Office was notify of the transfer by the Central Bank. He

was called to explain the transfer on a Thursday morning, but he pretended to

by sick before giving his explanations. The following day, Friday Ebou Jallow

pretended to be sick and stayed that whole day. Then on Saturday, he fled to

Geneva on board Swiss Air.



Ebou Jallow’s letter forwarded by Yama Darboe did not hold in clarifying

things. If what he stated in the letter is true, then how does he explain the

fact that there was still $3 million in his account(currently frozen)? The

allegation of this so-called operation GREEN MEDICINE did not hold water

and that is why he does not mention it now. This was a ploy to get the

Americans interested in the matter, but after a thorough investigation by the

US authorities, the found his claims to be baseless.



The Central Bank is one of the most efficient institutions in The Gambia, and

the stability of the Dalasi is a testimony to my assertion. It was in the

early days of the coup and things were not as they should have been, and as a

result some mistakes and oversights were done. All the loopholes have been

removed since the Ebou Jallow fiasco.



Some of the issues highlighted by Malading and other members will be answered

or addressed in due time depending on the availability of more information.

The question of foreign bank accounts held by African Government officials is

a matter needs to be addressed by all Africans. I remember some months before

the coup, the World Bank and the IMF stated that there Gambians (about 40

Gambians) who are starching millions of Dollars in foreign banks and the

authorities were informed of this. As I stated earlier in my previous

postings, I will give as much information and clarifications as possible. I

will not be able to satisfy every body’s curiosity.



As far as the $20 million is concerned, it never existed. The Consul General

in Geneva got some information indicating that there was $20 million under

Ebou’s name in some bank in Switzerland, but the information turns out to be

false. The Government acted on that information to press further charges as a

pre-emptive measure just in case the information turns out to be true.



There a lot of things that will be answered by history. I am sure in few

years to come we will know what actually transpired and who was right or

wrong.





Peace

Tombong Saidy





Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 09:40:23 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <



Latir Downes-Thomas has been added to the list. Welcome and please send in your intro to Gambia-l.



Sarian



Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 08:53:36 -0800 (PST)

Please take me off the list for the remainder of November. I am going on

holiday and won't be able to access my email. I will request to be put back

on in December.



Thank you very much.



Kevin Connors

The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace







Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 10:31:32 -0800

Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 14:24:10 -0600

Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 22:12:28 +0000

Gambia-l,

Perhaps we should try to find out a possibility of establishing

soc.culture.gambia newsgroup and still keep gambia-l.

I would suggest that list members start asking their

school/institution for hosting such a service.



Peace!

Momodou



Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 19:07:23 -0600

To avoid further divisions within the group, I would like to suggest that

group members modify their subject headings (keeping it brief but

informative) so that those who scan their messages by subject can get an

idea of what the message is and can then decide if they want to delete or

read the message. I think that this might be easier on the list managers,

than actually creating different subgroups within the list. Peace.



N'Deye Marie



-----------------------





>I like this idea too. Separating news items from some of the personal

>idealogies might be quite helpful. It seems like the list is growing very

>rapidly and there are too many messages being sent back and forth that makes

>it practicaly impossible for some of us to keep up. People continually have

>to rebottle their arguements and statements that at times I feel a lot of

>non-essential information is being dissiminated to people who might as well

>pass-up on some of it.

>

>Qs and Cs welcome.

>

>Yahya N. Darboe.



-----------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Associate

Dept of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

The Ohio State University

614/688-3445 (W); <







From: Sulayman S. Nyang (

Dear Fellow Members:

I am writing to propose three things which I believe

would improve the quality of the discussion and at the same time add to

our greater knowledge about the Gambia.The first proposal is in line with

what someone else has proposed. Let there a steady flow of news about the

Senegambian region.This can be done in two ways. Encourage our colleagues

to report on activities of Gambians in different parts of the world.We

have read about cultural activities in Scandinavia.We need to know about

the activities of Gambians in Germany, France, United Kingdom and

Africa.This is supposed to be a bulletin board for Global Gambia.Our

colleagues such as Amadou and others have been forwarding news from the

VOA, the Panaf News Agency and Reuter.The second proposal is that members

of this list who are engaged in research on the Gambia,should be

encouraged to share thier findings with the rest of us.They can post

"Research Notes". Some members have already done so. We need to encourage

them to continue the practice.The third proposal is for Gambians who read

the Gambian press daily to contribute to our discussion by posting what I

would call "Gambia News Digest". Indeed, if our press men and women are

willing to make a deal with the list members,those of us who wish to write

for them through cyberspace can do so immediately.By working out such an

arrangement, the members of this list can receive a steady flow of news

and information about the Gambia.Fellows, we can make maximal use of

cyberspace only when we recognise that this medium is more receptive to

junk mail than any other outlet available to us.Therefore, let us dialogue

without becoming cybermail junkies.Peace and Love.





Date: Sun, 26 Nov 1995 13:20:09 +0300

N'Deye Marie Njie wrote:

>

> To avoid further divisions within the group, I would like to suggest that

> group members modify their subject headings (keeping it brief but

> informative) so that those who scan their messages by subject can get an

> idea of what the message is and can then decide if they want to delete or

> read the message. I think that this might be easier on the list managers,

> than actually creating different subgroups within the list. Peace.

>

> N'Deye Marie

>

> -----------------------

>

> >I like this idea too. Separating news items from some of the personal

> >idealogies might be quite helpful. It seems like the list is growing very

> >rapidly and there are too many messages being sent back and forth that makes

> >it practicaly impossible for some of us to keep up. People continually have

> >to rebottle their arguements and statements that at times I feel a lot of

> >non-essential information is being dissiminated to people who might as well

> >pass-up on some of it.

> >

> >Qs and Cs welcome.

> >

> >Yahya N. Darboe.

>

> -----------------------

> N'Deye Marie N'Jie

> Graduate Associate

> Dept of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

> The Ohio State University

> 614/688-3445 (W); <



Ndey!!!



I tend to agree more with this one.



Regards Bassss!!







Date: Sun, 26 Nov 1995 13:25:30 +0300

Sulayman Nyang wrote:

>

> From: Sulayman S. Nyang (

> Dear Fellow Members:

> I am writing to propose three things which I believe

> would improve the quality of the discussion and at the same time add to

> our greater knowledge about the Gambia.The first proposal is in line with

> what someone else has proposed. Let there a steady flow of news about the

> Senegambian region.This can be done in two ways. Encourage our colleagues

> to report on activities of Gambians in different parts of the world.We

> have read about cultural activities in Scandinavia.We need to know about

> the activities of Gambians in Germany, France, United Kingdom and

> Africa.This is supposed to be a bulletin board for Global Gambia.Our

> colleagues such as Amadou and others have been forwarding news from the

> VOA, the Panaf News Agency and Reuter.The second proposal is that members

> of this list who are engaged in research on the Gambia,should be

> encouraged to share thier findings with the rest of us.They can post

> "Research Notes". Some members have already done so. We need to encourage

> them to continue the practice.The third proposal is for Gambians who read

> the Gambian press daily to contribute to our discussion by posting what I

> would call "Gambia News Digest". Indeed, if our press men and women are

> willing to make a deal with the list members,those of us who wish to write

> for them through cyberspace can do so immediately.By working out such an

> arrangement, the members of this list can receive a steady flow of news

> and information about the Gambia.Fellows, we can make maximal use of

> cyberspace only when we recognise that this medium is more receptive to

> junk mail than any other outlet available to us.Therefore, let us dialogue

> without becoming cybermail junkies.Peace and Love.





Prof.

That sounds interesting to me.Keep up the good work down there!



Regards Bassss!!





Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 06:31:21 -0500

Sal,



Sorry for the delay in responding to your posting pertaining to the stable

value of the Dalasi. The value of the Dalasi is determine by the reserve of

the nation, whether in the form of Gold Bars, Gold Dust or Foreign

currencies. For The Gambia, the reserves are in Foreign currencies such as

US$, £ Sterling, German Mark and French Franc.



The reason for the stability of the Dalasi is the fact that our reserves have

been maintained at a steady level for the past fifteen (15) years. Even after

the coup, the reserves were not affected. As a matter of fact our reserves

have been increased by 10% since the coup and this the main reason why the

Dalasi is stronger now than before the coup.



Contrary to many believes, the reserves are not in The Gambia Central Bank in

Banjul, but in banks in the US and UK.



Another important factor is the rate of inflation, which has been under

control for a long time now. The rate of inflation went up slightly in the

early part of 1995 due to shortage of food stuff, but has since subsided. The

annual rate of inflation has dropped from 6.2% to 4.8%(between March and June

1996). Prices of basic commodities have dropped dramatically since the

September elections as well. For instance a bag of rice now costs D155.00

from D180/D200.00.



The Central Bank should be commended for their good monetary policies.



Peace

Tombong





Date: Tue, 26 Nov 96 13:10 GMT+0200

Fellow GAMBIA-L members



I entirely endorse Sulayman Nyang's suggestions.



Since the purpose of this list is clearly to inform and stimulate debate

about The Gambia and related issues, it makes sense that mechanisms should

be put into place to ensure that it does not degenerate into a forum for

gossip and for abuse being hurled back and forth.



- As a media person myself, I agree the list should be a forum for

information-sharing, and those who cross-post published material are doing a

service to the rest of us. The sooner we can get regular digests of what the

Gambian media is saying, the better. Our problem in The Gambia now is that

an atmosphere of fear still prevails and people in the country no longer

share information as they did. So it is important that information is

gathered and pooled on this list, and relayed to those few back home who re

on-line - and vice versa.



- In terms of debate about burning issues, this list is also a very valid

forum, and should contribute to the growth of pluralism and accountability

in our country. But more often than not, valid comment is interspersed with

personal messages which should be confined to two-way dialogue and be kept

off the list.



- The bandwidth question is also important. If you're using a dial-up

connection to your Internet Service Provider, and happen to be in somewhere

like Zimbabwe where connectivity is poor, you spend criminal amounts of time

on-line trying to download messages from GAMBIA-L, the lion's share of which

are simply polemical, or greetings, or quips.



The lady who suggested we indicate clearly in our subject lines what we are

posting about has a good point, since she clearly believes that rather than

split up the list everyone should remain together.



However discipline is not a strong feature of the Internet, and perhaps in

the interests of free debate we shouldn't seek to limit, but rather to include.



Rather, we should consider the following options:



1. Create separate lists for:

a) news/information

b) comment and dialogue

c) networking (Gambians worldwide establishing or re-establishing contact)



and have a special digest of the three lists send to all once a week or at

whatever frequency is aggreable to all.



2. Have GAMBIA-L moderated (though I have no doubt the listowners are busy

enough with their various careeers, studies etc).



Shout Outs from Harare

Peter

26.11.96





Hi Everyone,



I have been following the discussion on the proposed subgroups or

divisions as suggested by some members in the last few days. I would like

to share my thoughts on them with you. Gambia-l's current host institution

( The University of Washington ) will not create any divisions with its

listservs. Even if they were to do that, I will not have the time and

energy to add on more responsibilities of managing another one and I

believe that the same thing applies to Abdou. Before I got involved with

Gambia-l, I had very little idea about the amount of work and time

necessary to devote in managing a listserv. As Abdou can attest, we

are always bombarded with error messages which comes with almost every

posting that the list is unable to deliver to particular addresses. We

have to sift through all of these to come up with solutions. We always

have to watch out for the list's configuration ensuring that it is

conforming to our designed standards. Otherwise, corrective actions will

be taken. Those are just some of the behind the scences stuff that we are

involved with and Abdou can elaborate on that further.

If for some reasons there is dissatisfaction with the status quo,

I strongly encourage anyone to negotiate with their Universities to create

another variation of Gambia-l designed to one's specification. This being

a free society, anyone can have the choice to subscribe or not to

subscribe.

Personally, I do not see anything wrong with forwarding news

about Senegambia/Africa from different news organizations. I do not have

access to PANA news agency and I appreciate the forwards from Momodou

Camara, Amadou Janneh and others. This does not fall outside the scope of

Gambia-l. The very essence of our list is to discuss, debate, exchange

ideas and disseminate information which often comes in the news forwards.

As Ndey Marie Njie pointed out if the subject headings/titles of the

postings or forwards are clearly reflective of the articles, then one can

decide to read or delete them without even looking at them.

Something that has been mentioned is the large volume of mails in

Gambia-l. I am and have been on other listservs and in comparison,

Gambia-l

is relatively slow. We have about 130 to 140 members at the moment and

only about 10 t0 25% are regular contributors. Compared to our closest

English speaking neighbor, Sierra Leone's Leonenet has about 3 to 4 times

more members and that much busier in mail traffic. My opinion is that

Gambia-l is a moderately busy list, something that I use as a selling

point to my friends whom recruit and concerned with heavy mail traffic.

The number of mails generated daily vary depending on the topic and one

can take a statistical estimate of that to come up with an approximate

figure.

This is all I can think of at the moment on this subject. I will

appreciate more comments and feedback to the list. Again, as I had stated

earlier, one can always start another Gambian listserv with your

Universities, if those institutions are willing to host it.

Thanks

Tony





*** 15-Nov-96 ***



Title: FINANCE-AFRICA: World Bank Sees Rising Business Opportunities



WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (IPS) - The World Bank is urging investors to

take a ''fresh look'' at Africa.



In so doing, it is looking to shore up the fortunes of

countries that have struggled to implement its structural

adjustment programmes (SAPs). And in offering to help create

improved business climates, the Bank is itself struggling to

maintain an influential niche as official development funds are

dwarfed by private financing.



Private finance accounts for around 90 percent of all financial

flows to the major emerging markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin

America, and the Middle East, according to the Washington-based

Institute for International Finance, an organisation of private

financial institutions.



''It is time to take a fresh look at Africa and the new

possibilities for investment,'' Callisto Madavo, the Bank's vice

president for Africa, said Thursday. ''Good returns are now

possible as the reform programmes of African countries are put in

place and have an impact.''



Speaking at a symposium organised by the American Foreign

Service Association to promote private investment in Africa,

Madavo pointed to what he saw as signs of an improving climate for

international business. A number of countries have liberalised

their exchange rates, lifted import restrictions, reduced tariffs,

got rid of price controls on agricultural products, and begun

reforms that should take some of the stress off the banking

sector.



Economic growth has picked up to four percent per year for the

continent as a whole, he said, though in some countries it is

close to 10 percent a year.



At the same time, labour remains cheap enough to compete with

Asia, Madavo noted.



African interest is growing in areas traditionally favoured by

U.S. investors, such as mining, gas, oil, and agricultural

products and processing, and privatisation opportunities

''abound'' in primary products such as coffee, rubber, cocoa,

cotton, and palm oil, and also in state-owned utilities, he added.



For investors, he said, the ''potential rewards are high, and

there is increased interest on the part of African business

leaders to participate in joint ventures now that the environment

is more conducive to this expansion.''



''The World Bank will continue to work with governments to help

create stable economies with improved business environments, build

investors' confidence, and help in the development of a thriving

local and international business community.''



The Bank recently produced a report declaring, in its title,

that 'Africa Can Compete!'



The report touted Africa's competitive advantage in garment

production, which it said is based on low wages and, in most

cases, quota-free access to U.S. and European markets which impose

quotas on Africa's Asian competitors.



It found that a large and growing market exists for African

handicrafts, home furnishings, and ''mainstream garment,'' by

which the Bank means Western ones.



Of the five countries studied -- Zimbabwe, Kenya, Senegal, Cote

d'Ivoire, and Ghana -- ''those that have made the most progress in

policy reforms, also show the greatest promise of developing an

export garment industry,'' according to the report.



There is much at stake for these countries. ''To put the size

of African garment exports in context, as well as to give an idea

of the magnitude of the potential: a one percent rate of growth in

U.S. apparel imports would represent an increase of 275 million

dollars, more than 10 times the current exports of the five

African countries under study combined'' the report adds.



The study warns, however, that ''constraints in the regulatory

and economic environments, including obstacles to procuring inputs

from abroad at world prices, overly cumbersome bureaucratic

procedures, lingering doubts about investment security, and

potentially serious infrastructure bottlenecks need to be

addressed to create a solid base for future growth of the

industry.''



In addition to positioning itself as a lobbyist for and

watchdog over market-friendly laws and policies in these

countries, the Bank sees itself as well-placed to '''spread the

word' about the newly found competitiveness of these countries,''

fund training and technical assistance programmes.



The Bank also is touting its pilot programme with Pier One

Imports, a United States-based chain of stores selling home

furnishings. ''Pier One has expressed interest in working with the

World Bank ...on a pilot programme to facilitate craft exports

from Ghana. Pier One would guarantee a certain level of demand and

the Bank and other donors could put in place the institutional

structure to coordinate supply.'' (END/IPS/AA/96)





Madiba Saidy has been added to the list. We welcome him and will forward

to introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





Hi Folks,



I joined the GAMBIA-L mailing list this morning...and being the custom,

I wish to introduce myself to you all.



My name is Madiba Saidy...I am from KAUR (Saloum District) and attended

Armitage and then Gambia High School. I did my undergraduate studies at

the University of Ife (Nigeria) and graduated with a First Class

Honours.



I am currently a Ph.D candidate in Surface Science...My area of

research is determining the details of surface structure for

well-characterized systems; this will help develop fundamental

understandings of surface reactions and other properties for a wide

range of technologically significant areas (e.g. Heterogeneous

catalysis, Corrosion science, Semiconductor devices, Polymeric and

Biological materials).



Cheers,

Madiba.

Hello everyone,

I just received an e-mail saying that I've been added to the Gambia-L

mailing list and so I have to introduce myself.

Well, My name is Isatou B Kaira and I'm from Serrekunda. I attended

St Joseph's and St Augustine's High School. I went on to Nigeria after

my A'levels. But after almost two years of strikes I stopped. Then I

moved to Norway last year. I'm studying Information Technology at the

moment with the hope of qualifying as a system analyst.

I'm looking forward to receiving mail and contributing myself.





Isatou.



The discussion on the List traffic is back on again.A while ago, Mr. Janneh

suggested for members to cut down on unnecessary postings.I agreed with that

and offered another suggestion which wasn't contrary to Mr. Janneh's, but was

taken out of context by some.I'm happy to note that with Tony's endorsement,

my idea is helping alleviate the problem of junk mail.Since the earlier

discussion on this subject, many have been added to the List.Can you imagine

how much mail would have been sent through the List if members hadn't written

directly to Subscription Managers to request the admission of friends ?



The idea of a sub-group is not bad, but the reasons given for its creation

are not totally convincing.I think there's still room for improvement with

what we have.Perhaps making rules and enforcing them would help prevent a

possible exodus.The notion that we're all responsible adults and should be

considerate of other peoples' concern and as such we need no rules, is being

utterly naive.

Bassss made an interesting point that we can make a determination as to what

mail to read and what to ignore / delete by looking at the subject.I love

reading Bassss's postings, but his recent articles reveal a

contradiction.With subjects " Re : Modifying the List " and " Re : The List

", I was hoping to read his usual interesting postings.

In response to N'dey, Bassss wrote " I tend to agree more with this one...

Regards Basss ".Again, in his comment on Dr. Nyang's suggestion, Bassss

wrote " Prof. That sounds interesting to me.Keep up the good work down there

".While these are kind words ( I feel sure my learned friend is appreciative

), they don't spice up the discussion.

While members send in their spicy comments, I'll tend to the fire at the

bantaba.Its getting cold :)



Musa Kebba Jawara



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 11:16:32 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <19961127101926.AAA8052@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-l,

I would like to welcome both Madiba and Isatou to the Gambia-l, we

look forward to your contributions.



Regards

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Nov 1995 14:10:49 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: New member Introduction !!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Madiba Saidy wrote:

>=20

> Hi Folks,

>=20

> I joined the GAMBIA-L mailing list this morning...and being the custom,

> I wish to introduce myself to you all.

>=20

> My name is Madiba Saidy...I am from KAUR (Saloum District) and attended

> Armitage and then Gambia High School. I did my undergraduate studies at

> the University of Ife (Nigeria) and graduated with a First Class

> Honours.

>=20

> I am currently a Ph.D candidate in Surface Science...My area of

> research is determining the details of surface structure for

> well-characterized systems; this will help develop fundamental

> understandings of surface reactions and other properties for a wide

> range of technologically significant areas (e.g. Heterogeneous

> catalysis, Corrosion science, Semiconductor devices, Polymeric and

> Biological materials).

>=20

> Cheers,

> Madiba.

> __

> ********************************************************************

> ** Madiba Saidy **

> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **

> ** University of British Columbia **

> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **

> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **

> ** Email :-

> ********************************************************************

Dr.Saidy!!

You are most welcome!! We will need a lot of scientists in our Second

Republic and beyond. Keep up the hardwork!!



Regards Bassss!!!=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Nov 1995 14:20:30 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: test

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:

>=20

> hi !

>=20

> anybody on-line with gambia-l, please let me know if you receive this

> message, since i havent gotten any mail on gambia-l since sunday i thin=

k

> something might be wrong, with either my net connection or gambia-l.

>=20

> so please anybody who sees this message please reply

>=20

> thank you

>=20

> abba

=20



Well ABBA!!

I can tell you that I, for one, have received your message; and it

doesn't seem to me that anything is wrong,but you would be better off

talking to the guys behind the scenes: Loum,Abdou and others.



Regards Basssss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 27 Nov 1995 14:57:25 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: The List

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:

>=20

> The discussion on the List traffic is back on again.A while ago, Mr. Ja=

nneh

> suggested for members to cut down on unnecessary postings.I agreed with=

that

> and offered another suggestion which wasn't contrary to Mr. Janneh's, b=

ut was

> taken out of context by some.I'm happy to note that with Tony's endorse=

ment,

> my idea is helping alleviate the problem of junk mail.Since the earlier

> discussion on this subject, many have been added to the List.Can you im=

agine

> how much mail would have been sent through the List if members hadn't w=

ritten

> directly to Subscription Managers to request the admission of friends ?

>=20

> The idea of a sub-group is not bad, but the reasons given for its crea=

tion

> are not totally convincing.I think there's still room for improvement w=

ith

> what we have.Perhaps making rules and enforcing them would help prevent=

a

> possible exodus.The notion that we're all responsible adults and should=

be

> considerate of other peoples' concern and as such we need no rules, is =

being

> utterly naive.

> Bassss made an interesting point that we can make a determination as to=

what

> mail to read and what to ignore / delete by looking at the subject.I lo=

ve

> reading Bassss's postings, but his recent articles reveal a

> contradiction.With subjects " Re : Modifying the List " and " Re : The =

List

> ", I was hoping to read his usual interesting postings.

> In response to N'dey, Bassss wrote " I tend to agree more with this one=

....

> Regards Basss ".Again, in his comment on Dr. Nyang's suggestion, Basss=

s

> wrote " Prof. That sounds interesting to me.Keep up the good work down =

there

> ".While these are kind words ( I feel sure my learned friend is appreci=

ative

> ), they don't spice up the discussion.

> While members send in their spicy comments, I'll tend to the fire at th=

e

> bantaba.Its getting cold :)

>=20

> Musa Kebba Jawara



Mr.JAWARA!!

Thanks for the careful observation.The chinese master,LAO-TSE wrote a

very long time ago the following:"True words always seem paradoxical but

no other form of teaching can take its place".I am not at all in my

fighting spirit today,Mr. Jawara,but I can still say that I could see

only complementarity,and not mutual exclusivity between the two

proposals you referred to.So,the apparent contradiction is contradiction

only in so far as TRUTH itself is self contradictry.



Regards Bassss!!=20

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 10:09:30 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: [

Message-ID: <



================= Begin forwarded message =================



From:

To:

Subject: GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!

Date: Wed, 27 Nov





-

Sender: owner-ahad

Precedence: bulk

Reply-To:



Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah



As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu



Eemaan - 15th Rajab 1417 (27 Nov. 1996)



Narrated 'Umar bin Al-Khattab:

Once a Jew said to me, "O the chief of believers! There is a

verse in your Holy Book Which is read by all of you (Muslims),

and had it been revealed to us, we would have taken that day

(on which it was revealed as a day of celebration." 'Umar

bin Al-Khattab asked, "Which is that verse?" The Jew replied,

"This day I have perfected your religion For you, completed

My favor upon you, And have chosen for you Islam as your

religion." (5:3) 'Umar replied, "No doubt, we know when and

where this verse was revealed to the Prophet. It was Friday

and the Prophet was standing at 'Arafat (i.e. the Day of

Hajj)"



Bukhari Vol. 1 : No. 43







Tell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!

To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)

to

ahad' (in the body) to







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 10:43:33 -0500 (EST)

From: Alieu Muhamad Ceesay <

To:

Subject: The List (KEEP IT REAL)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Hi Everyone,

My apologies,for this is kind of an overdue introduction but, as

the saying goes "it's better late than never". My name is Alieu Ceesay,

I'm 23, and currently attending the University of Maryland at College

Park, Md.

I have been a member of the List for quite a while, checking in

when ever I can, to some of the most interesting discussions concerning

issues that I can relate to.It's very refreshing.I felt obliged to

introduce myself, after repeatedly coming accross reminders to new members

from Amadou.

I'm sincerely honored to be a part of such an enlightening forum

of "natives". Thanks for sharing your thoughts.

On a more serious note, I think the list is getting kind of sour

from the constant lashings out to each other.Correct me if I'm wrong, but

I thought the main idea behind the creation of this list is to bring

together peoples takes on issues that concern the Gambia. So to avoid

further cluttering of the list, if anyone has a "beef" with anybody, try

not to convey it through the list. Instead, send it directly to the person

it is intended for.

Thanks and KEEP IT REAL.



Alieu.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 09:33:06 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Two new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









Jorn and Torstein Grotnes, both of Norway are have been added to

Gambia-l. We welcome them and will be looking forward to their

introductions and contributions.

I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happy

Thanksgiving especially to those in The United States where it is a major

holiday.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 09:52:13 -0800

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: [

Message-ID: <



Hi,



Talking about list traffic, this certainly is one. Why not use the list for what it was intended for? not everyone is interested in this subject. It'll be nice if interested muslims create an Islamic newsgroup where it'll be more appropriate to post these messages. Lets be considerate to the non-muslims on this list.



Good day to all!



Sarian



> From

> Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 10:09:30 -0500

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: [

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> ================= Begin forwarded message =================

>

> From:

> To:

> Subject: GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!

> Date: Wed, 27 Nov

>

>

> -

> Sender: owner-ahad

> Precedence: bulk

> Reply-To:

>

> Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah

>

> As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu

>

> Eemaan - 15th Rajab 1417 (27 Nov. 1996)

>

> Narrated 'Umar bin Al-Khattab:

> Once a Jew said to me, "O the chief of believers! There is a

> verse in your Holy Book Which is read by all of you (Muslims),

> and had it been revealed to us, we would have taken that day

> (on which it was revealed as a day of celebration." 'Umar

> bin Al-Khattab asked, "Which is that verse?" The Jew replied,

> "This day I have perfected your religion For you, completed

> My favor upon you, And have chosen for you Islam as your

> religion." (5:3) 'Umar replied, "No doubt, we know when and

> where this verse was revealed to the Prophet. It was Friday

> and the Prophet was standing at 'Arafat (i.e. the Day of

> Hajj)"

>

> Bukhari Vol. 1 : No. 43

>

>

>

> Tell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!

> To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)

> to

> ahad' (in the body) to

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: 27 Nov 1996 21:48:55 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: U.N.-AFRICA: Contenders Wait for Boutros-Ghali's Exit/RELATE

Message-ID: <





Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 26-Nov-96 ***





U.N.-AFRICA: Contenders Wait for Boutros-Ghali's Exit/RELATE



/AT EDS: Pls relate the following item to one run earlier from

the United Nations entitled 'UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Criticised for

Veto Again U.N. Head/



by Farhan Haq



UNITED NATIONS, Nov 25 (IPS) - The contest for U.N. secretary-

general in recent days has resembled a vaudeville act, where the

spotlight is focused on the incumbent, Boutros Boutros-Ghali,

but dozens of other people are waiting just behind the curtain

for when he is yanked from the stage.



Last week's veto by the United States of Boutros-Ghali's bid

for a second term virtually ensures that the Egyptian will not

continue in office after Dec 31. U.S. diplomats told IPS this

week that their position had not changed, and that Washington

was waiting for other names to be submitted to the 15-member

U.N. Security Council for consideration.



No other names have yet materialised, however. In deference

to Africa, the Council has been prodding for the Organisation

of African Unity (OAU) and African delegations here, to suggest

new contenders from their region. But Africa has so far

remained silent.



''Our preferred candidate, the sitting secretary-general, has

been vetoed,'' British Ambassador John Weston, whose nation

joined 13 others to vote for Boutros-Ghali last week, said

Monday. ''Now we need to have other names to work on if there is

to be an African secretary-general.''



But many African diplomats resent the idea that they must

choose again after the OAU already selected Boutros-Ghali as its

candidate this summer. ''Why do they insist that Africa must

submit a candidate?'' one diplomat, who asked to remain

unidentified, asked. ''Africa has already submitted its

candidate. It has no other.''



Behind those words, however, lies a fact known to all U.N.

diplomats: There are already many Africans who have been

campaigning quietly for the top spot, and who may grab Africa's

attention if, as expected, Washington does not bend.



In recent days, speculation has focused on Under-Secretary-

General Kofi Annan, a Ghanaian; Cote d'Ivoire's Foreign

Minister, Amara Essy; OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim

of Tanzania; Islamic Conference Secretary-General Hamid Algabid

of Niger; former Mozambican Education Minister Graca Machel;

and Gertrude Mongella, the former Secretary-General of the 1995

Women's Conference in Beijing and a Tanzanian.



Diplomats here confirm that all are being considered as

candidates, and that African nations may turn to them to ensure

that diplomats from the region hold the U.N.'s top spot for two

five-year terms. If he is rejected, Boutros-Ghali, an Egyptian,

will be the first secretary-general not to serve two terms.



Within the short list, however, there is still much

infighting, especially between Anglophone and Francophone

Africa, and among the various sub-regions. As one African

analyst said of the situation, ''Africa will not unite behind

one candidate if Boutros-Ghali steps down. They will name all of

them.''



Among the current list of contenders, Annan, the head of the

U.N. peacekeeping office, enjoys the most respect in Washington.

He is regarded favourably for his work in handling crises in

central Africa and the former Yugoslavia and for re-shaping U.N.

peacekeeping to respond most effectively to crises.



The problem, however, is that Washington's tacit support for

Annan has hurt him at a time when the U.S. veto of Boutros-Ghali

has only bolstered the incumbent's standing. ''The United States

has managed to unite 184 nations in support of someone most of

them don't even like,'' Jessica Mathews, a senior fellow at the

Council on Foreign Relations, argued in The Washington Post on

Monday.



As such, Salim is enjoying greater support, particularly for

his leadership of the OAU in recent years. China has always

approved of Salim, who helped the People's Republic obtain its

seat in the United Nations -- at the expense of Taiwan -- in

1971.



China proposed Salim as its candidate for secretary-general

in 1981, but the U.S. vetoed him repeatedly, as it still seems

inclined to do.



Another problem for Salim is that his organisation, the OAU,

has already endorsed Boutros-Ghali.



Amara Essy has been popular at the United Nations, where he

served as president of the General Assembly in 1994. He is also

respected in France, which has been a strong supporter of

Boutros-Ghali so far, and in Francophone Africa. Those

credentials could make him a strong candidate if he runs, while

Washington reportedly was satisfied with his term as Assembly

president.



The recent push by international women's groups to place a

woman in the top spot would appear to help Mongella and Machel,

both of whom have credentials in the United Nations for work on

women's and children's concerns.



But Mongella, as one U.N. staffer conceded, ''would be a

terrible choice. She was completely ineffective at (the Fourth

World Conference on Women in) Beijing.''



Machel has been in the public eye here following the release

of a report on the consequences of war on children which was

published by the U.N. Children's Fund but written by a special

commission she headed. She has since taken on such thorny issues

as child prostitution resulting from war, the use of child

soldiers and the land mines crisis.



But Machel, the former Mozambican first lady, is not a career

diplomat, and reportedly does not seek to be secretary-general.



Other African candidates are even longer shots. Senegalese

President Abdou Diouf is reportedly interested, and could gain

France's support, but has a poor human rights record in

Senegal's Casamance region. Algabid has support in the Muslim

world, but may be considered too connected with Islamic

movements for the West's comfort. (Five of the six secretaries-

general, including Boutros-Ghali, have been Christian; none have

been Muslim.)



More to the point, both Diouf and Algabid come from countries --

Senegal and Niger respectively -- which have diplomatic

relations with Taiwan, ensuring that China will find them

unacceptable.



Ultimately, the one African with the most going for him in

the region itself is still Boutros-Ghali. That position is a

highly ironic one: the Egyptian diplomat was the only choice of

six submitted by Africa in 1991 not to come from sub-Saharan

Africa, and his performance during crises in Somalia and Rwanda

has come in for much criticism.



Boutros-Ghali's supporters are hoping that, as with the first

U.N. secretary-general, Trygve Lie, in 1951, the current

standoff at the Security Council will lead to a compromise in

which his tenure is extended for up to two more years. If that

compromise is brokered, Boutros-Ghali will have Africa to thank --

and Washington may have Africa to blame. (end/ips/fah/jl/96)







------------------------------



Date: 27 Nov 1996 21:55:11 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks Ways to Retrieve Stolen Funds

Message-ID: <





Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 27-Nov-96 ***





UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks Ways to Retrieve Stolen Funds



by Thalif Deen



UNITED NATIONS, Nov 27 (IPS) - The United Nations is seeking

ways to recover more than 3.2 million dollars in funds from

outside contractors, vendors, and staffers who are accused of

defrauding the organisation.



Ghana is urging the world body to create a new mechanism that

is charged with retrieving stolen U.N. funds and even

confiscating properties purchased with ill-gotten gains.



The ''rampant embezzlement and mismanagement that goes on in

the U.N. system impugns on the credibility of the world body,''

says Ambassador Jack Wilmot of Ghana. ''The hands of the

Secretary-General (Boutros Boutros-Ghali) should be strengthened

to deal with such adverse findings.''



Between 1994 and 1995, there were 148 cases of fraud and

presumptive fraud in the United Nations, involving some 3.2

million dollars. But the world body has recovered only 612,544

dollars.



''The recovery of just over 612,000 dollars out of millions

of dollars lost in fraud and presumptive fraud is a laughable

percentage of recovery,'' Ambassador Ahmad Kamal of Pakistan

told U.N. delegates here Tuesday.



''A transparent and effective system of accountability should

be established,'' Kamal pointed out.



The Secretariat is still investigating a Geneva-based U.N.

staffer who was accused early this year of defrauding the

organisation to the tune of nearly half a million dollars.



The alleged fraud is said to have taken place at the U.N.

Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) whose closure has

been demanded by the United States as part of a restructuring of

the United Nations.



Besides the 3.2 million dollars in losses during the last two

years, the United Nations also continues to investigate the loss

of about 3.9 million dollars from a compound that housed the

offices of the U.N. peacekeeping operations in Somalia in 1993.



Although Scotland Yard was called in to investigate the loss,

investigators have drawn a blank. But the case has not been

closed.



The United Nations' regular budget which finances the day-to-

day operations of the world body is made up of set contributions

from the 185 member-states, while agencies such as the U.N.

Development Programme (UNDP), the U.N. Population Fund, and the

U.N. Children's Fund are financed by voluntary contributions.



Ukraine is concerned about the millions of dollars lost

through waste, overpayments, and the purchase of junk.



''Since the General Assembly had called for personal

accountability in staff performance, the Secretariat should

ensure that staff involved in losses and mismanagement were made

personally accountable,'' said Ambassador Volodymr Kosyi.



Canada singled out the 844,000 dollars in overpayments made

last year to staff at the U.N. Iraq-Kuwait Observation Mission

(UNIKOM) and the 300,000 dollars in overpayments to the U.N.

Mission of Observers in Tajikistan.



''Overpayments of mission subsistence allowance must be

recovered and managers held accountable for losses incurred due

to their mismanagement,'' Ambassador Sam Hanson of Canada told

U.N. delegates.



The 'Group of 77' developing countries says the 132-member

grouping is concerned about the irregularities and mismanagement

in the U.N. system and the impact on the credibility of the

organisation.



''At a time when the organisation is the object of

criticisms, the existence and dissemination of these affairs

damage the image and undermines the confidence of world public

opinion,'' Ambassador Nazareth Incera of Costa Rica said on

behalf of the Group of 77.



She referred to the acquisition of some 650 generators,

valued at 7.2 million dollars for U.N. forces in Zagreb. The

generators were either not used or sent to other missions.



She also questioned the transfer -- without a proper

accounting -- of equipment worth more than 35 million dollars,

and the lack of internal control over 50 million dollars in

reimbursements to troop-contributing countries, of which at

least 185,000 dollars were based on fraudulent claims.

(end/td/jl/jm/96)







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 01:56:57 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <



BANJUL, Nov 27 (Reuter) - The head of Gambia's main legal opposition party,

the United Democratic Party (UDP), said on Wednesday it would take part in

the January 2 parliamentary election.

Party leader Ousainou Darboe, defeated by Yahya Jammeh in September's

disputed presidential election, said the decision followed assurances from

the independent electoral commission on the conduct of the campaign and the

poll.

The assurances included release of all political detainees, full access to

state media and no interference by security services in politics.

"I am optimistic that my party will win a majority of the seats," he told

reporters, saying it would contest all 45 constituencies on January 2.

Jammeh, who ousted civilian independence president Sir Dawda Jawara in July

1994 on grounds of corruption, quit the army to stand in September's poll. He

was sworn in as president on October 18.

(c) Reuters Limited 1996

REUTER NEWS SERVICE





Source: Central News Agency, Taipei, in English 1103 gmt 25 Nov 96

Text of report by Taiwan Central News Agency (via Internet)

Taipei, 25th November: ROC [Republic of China] President Li Teng-hui and

visiting Gambian President Yahya Jammeh signed a joint communique on Monday

[25th November] with the two leaders pledging to work for strengthened

bilateral ties.

Li and Jammeh signed the joint statement at the Presidential Office, with

Vice-President Lien Chan, Gambian Foreign Minister Baboucar Blaise Jagne and

other senior government officials witnessing the ceremony.

In the communique, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the existing

state of friendly and close cooperative relations between the two countries

and promised to promote mutual interests among their respective governments

and peoples.

Accordingly, President Li has accepted an invitation to visit the Western

African nation, with details of the trip to be arranged through diplomatic

channels, the communique said.

The two leaders also agreed that nations should resolve their disputes

through dialogue, negotiations or other peaceful means based on the

principles of independent sovereignty and equality.

Jammeh reaffirmed Gambia's firm stance in support of the ROC's bid to enter

the United Nations and other international organizations, adding that active

ROC participation in such organizations and related activities would be

conducive to world peace and prosperity and would promote the economic

advancement of developing nations.

Jammeh lauded the achievements of the ROC in democratization and economic

development over recent years. He also expressed appreciation for the ROC in

helping to upgrade Gambia's agricultural technology and in providing medical

and other forms of assistance.

After signing the joint communique, Jammeh and his entourage again thanked Li

for the warm hospitality extended during their stay in Taiwan.

The Gambian delegation, which also included Agriculture and Natural Resources

Minister Musa B. Mbenga, arrived here Wednesday [20th November] for a six-day

visit.

Before his departure, Jammeh said in a morning press conference that the ROC

should provide more information about Taiwan to African nations to counter

the "money diplomacy" campaign launched by mainland China in Africa.

Jammeh said that money does not buy friendship and nations cannot be bought

with cash, stating that "friendship comes from the bottom of the heart and

not from the pocket. Friendship based on money will be short-lived."

Jammeh made the remarks when asked how the ROC should respond to Beijing's

recent financial overtures to African nations that maintain official ties

with the ROC.

This is the first overseas visit by Jammeh since assuming the presidency last

September. He said he was glad to witness firsthand the ROC's development in

the political, economic, social and industrial fields during his trip here,

and that the Taiwan experience serves as a suitable model for Gambia.

Jammeh stressed that he would continue to speak for the ROC in the

international community to minimize misconceptions by other nations towards

the ROC.

During his stay in Taiwan, Jammeh has called on several government officials

and visited the Hsinchu Science-Based Industrial Park, Taiwan Fisheries

Research Institute, China Steel Corp and other economic establishments.

Jammeh said that agricultural and fishery products of Gambia are similar to

those of the ROC, and he welcomed Taiwan businessmen to invest in his

country.

Jammeh also attended a luncheon hosted by Vice-President Lien. In the

afternoon, President Li bade official farewell to the visiting delegation in

a ceremony held at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. The group departs

Taiwan on Monday night.

(c) BBC Monitoring Summary of World Broadcasts.

BBC MONITORING SERVICE

BBC MONITORING SERVICE: ASIA-PACIFIC 27/11/96



PEACE

TOMBONG SAIDY





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 28 Nov 1995 13:48:45 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



wrote:

>=20

> BANJUL, Nov 27 (Reuter) - The head of Gambia's main legal opposition pa=

rty,

> the United Democratic Party (UDP), said on Wednesday it would take part=

in

> the January 2 parliamentary election.

> Party leader Ousainou Darboe, defeated by Yahya Jammeh in September's

> disputed presidential election, said the decision followed assurances f=

rom

> the independent electoral commission on the conduct of the campaign and=

the

> poll.

> The assurances included release of all political detainees, full access=

to

> state media and no interference by security services in politics.

> "I am optimistic that my party will win a majority of the seats," he to=

ld

> reporters, saying it would contest all 45 constituencies on January 2.

> Jammeh, who ousted civilian independence president Sir Dawda Jawara in =

July

> 1994 on grounds of corruption, quit the army to stand in September's po=

ll. He

> was sworn in as president on October 18.

> (c) Reuters Limited 1996

> REUTER NEWS SERVICE

>=20

> Source: Central News Agency, Taipei, in English 1103 gmt 25 Nov 96

> Text of report by Taiwan Central News Agency (via Internet)

> Taipei, 25th November: ROC [Republic of China] President Li Teng-hui an=

d

> visiting Gambian President Yahya Jammeh signed a joint communique on Mo=

nday

> [25th November] with the two leaders pledging to work for strengthened

> bilateral ties.

> Li and Jammeh signed the joint statement at the Presidential Office, wi=

th

> Vice-President Lien Chan, Gambian Foreign Minister Baboucar Blaise Jagn=

e and

> other senior government officials witnessing the ceremony.

> In the communique, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the exis=

ting

> state of friendly and close cooperative relations between the two count=

ries

> and promised to promote mutual interests among their respective governm=

ents

> and peoples.

> Accordingly, President Li has accepted an invitation to visit the Weste=

rn

> African nation, with details of the trip to be arranged through diploma=

tic

> channels, the communique said.

> The two leaders also agreed that nations should resolve their disputes

> through dialogue, negotiations or other peaceful means based on the

> principles of independent sovereignty and equality.

> Jammeh reaffirmed Gambia's firm stance in support of the ROC's bid to e=

nter

> the United Nations and other international organizations, adding that a=

ctive

> ROC participation in such organizations and related activities would be

> conducive to world peace and prosperity and would promote the economic

> advancement of developing nations.

> Jammeh lauded the achievements of the ROC in democratization and econom=

ic

> development over recent years. He also expressed appreciation for the R=

OC in

> helping to upgrade Gambia's agricultural technology and in providing me=

dical

> and other forms of assistance.

> After signing the joint communique, Jammeh and his entourage again than=

ked Li

> for the warm hospitality extended during their stay in Taiwan.

> The Gambian delegation, which also included Agriculture and Natural Res=

ources

> Minister Musa B. Mbenga, arrived here Wednesday [20th November] for a s=

ix-day

> visit.

> Before his departure, Jammeh said in a morning press conference that th=

e ROC

> should provide more information about Taiwan to African nations to coun=

ter

> the "money diplomacy" campaign launched by mainland China in Africa.

> =11Jammeh said that money does not buy friendship and nations cannot be=

bought

> with cash, stating that "friendship comes from the bottom of the heart =

and

> not from the pocket. Friendship based on money will be short-lived."

> Jammeh made the remarks when asked how the ROC should respond to Beijin=

g's

> recent financial overtures to African nations that maintain official ti=

es

> with the ROC.

> This is the first overseas visit by Jammeh since assuming the presidenc=

y last

> September. He said he was glad to witness firsthand the ROC's developme=

nt in

> the political, economic, social and industrial fields during his trip h=

ere,

> and that the Taiwan experience serves as a suitable model for Gambia.

> Jammeh stressed that he would continue to speak for the ROC in the

> international community to minimize misconceptions by other nations tow=

ards

> the ROC.

> During his stay in Taiwan, Jammeh has called on several government offi=

cials

> and visited the Hsinchu Science-Based Industrial Park, Taiwan Fisheries

> Research Institute, China Steel Corp and other economic establishments.

> Jammeh said that agricultural and fishery products of Gambia are simila=

r to

> those of the ROC, and he welcomed Taiwan businessmen to invest in his

> country.

> Jammeh also attended a luncheon hosted by Vice-President Lien. In the

> afternoon, President Li bade official farewell to the visiting delegati=

on in

> a ceremony held at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. The group departs

> Taiwan on Monday night.

> (c) BBC Monitoring Summary of World Broadcasts.

> BBC MONITORING SERVICE

> BBC MONITORING SERVICE: ASIA-PACIFIC 27/11/96

>=20

> PEACE

> TOMBONG SAIDY



HEllO!!



I think its relly great to learn that Mr.Darboe & Co. have decided that

they would take part in the coming elections afterall.As the party

supported by 36% of the Gambian people,their participation is crucial if

we are to be able to enter the next phase of our this very shy and

sluggish democratic experiment.So even though there is no love lust

between myself and the UDP,I still must congratulate Mr.DARBOE & Co. for

ariving at a good decision not only for the people who entrusted them

with their votes in the past elections,but also for the future of

parliamentary democracy in our country.So THANK YOU Mr. Darboe for

finally maturing and behaving like the leader of a major political

party.



Regards Basss!!

--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 18:17:34 -0500

From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" <

To: <

Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA + Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



As this is my first posting on this mailing list I think it would be

appropriate for me to introduce myself.



My name is Latir Downes-Thomas. Although I was born and have lived in New

York City, USA most of my life I am Gambian by descent with my family

residence in Faraja, KSMD.



I am currently studying film and video production in New York and I am also

an intern with Inter-Press Service.



Mr. Saidy's posting ''NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA'' included a Reuters News

Service report that said the UDP's decision to contest in the upcoming

elections '' followed assurances from the independent electoral commission

on the conduct of the campaign and the poll.



"The assurances included release of all political detainees, full access to

state media and no interference by security services in politics.''



If this is all true, does anyone know how the PIEC intends on enforcing

their ''assurances''? In the last election when both the UDP and the APRC

brought their complaints to the attention of PIEC members, the commission

seemed somewhat powerless in trying to enforce their own rules.



For example, exactly what will the PIEC do to assure equal access to the

state media, especially if one party isn't receiving equal access as the

UDP claimed during the presidential elections?



The fact that the UDP will contest as a party is also quite interesting. I

think it would be fair to characterize the UDP as a party whose members

were basically and genuinely disenchanted with the rule of the former AFPRC

and thus the aligning of the strangest of bedfellows to prevent the

regime's continued rule.



That coalition of former political foes held up because of their common

goal, i.e. to unseat the AFPRC regime and considering all the constraints

they had to deal with they did quite well. Can this same coalition hold

for the upcoming elections? I'm not sure they can.



It was easy then to rally around one candidate who quite frankly was and

still is a political newcomer and whose only known allegiance was to a

party that no longer exists. Ousainou Darboe was a good candidate for such

a coalition because he was, well, neutral. I have yet to see any evidence

of him having any affiliation to the PPP, NCP or GPP. Indeed his UP

background including his father's problems with Jawara regime as a staunch

UP member and Sherrif Dibba's historical and complete disdain for the UP

should show evidence to the contrary.



In the January 1997 elections however, the situation will be different.

The UDP will have to chose among members who were previously political

enemies and in some cases ran against each other.



A case in point is Bakau, a constituency that the UDP won in the September

elections. The two candidates who ran against each other in the 1992

elections followed it with a bitter dispute over the very close results and

conduct of the elections. They are now both members the UDP and are free

to run in January. Who do you think the party will choose as its

candidate? Will the other still support the party? I'm sure the party

will find itself having to deal with issues like this all over the country.



My Saidy also included a press clipping detailing President Jammeh's visit

to Taiwan that I also found interesting. According to the report Jammeh

said " in a morning press conference that the ROC

should provide more information about Taiwan to African nations to counter

the "money diplomacy" campaign launched by mainland China in Africa.



"Jammeh said that money does not buy friendship and nations cannot be

bought with cash, stating that 'friendship comes from the bottom of the

heart and not from the pocket. Friendship based on money will be

short-lived.' "



"Jammeh made the remarks when asked how the ROC should respond to Beijing's

recent financial overtures to African nations that maintain official ties

with the ROC.''



I wonder then why the AFPRC decided after 'undemocratically' seizing power

in 1994 to establish diplomatic relations with the democratic Taipei

government.



I would love to read what others on GAMBIA-L have to say.



Peace.



Lat





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 22:59:46 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: re: test

Message-ID: <



hello



thanks everybody for acknowledging my message, we are back online again, the

mistake was on my computer





thanks again



abba



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 23:44:41 -0500

From: Andy Lyons <

To:

Subject: US State Department Travel Advisory

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



The Gambia - Public Announcement

November 12, 1996



U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Office of the Spokesman

For Immediate Release



On November 12 the U.S. Embassy in Banjul issued the following Public

Announcement:



"American citizens traveling in the Gambia should be aware that numerous

acts of armed violence

have occurred in areas outside the greater Banjul area during the past

weekend. There are reports

of several deaths and injuries among security personnel. The Gambia is

scheduled for National

Assembly elections on January 2, 1997. The American Embassy in Banjul

advises Americans

traveling to The Gambia that there is an increased risk of instability in

The Gambia during the pre-

and post- election period, November 12 - January 15. The Embassy recommends

that all

Americans maintain a low profile and avoid large crowds. There is an

increased number of military

checkpoints throughout the country, including the greater Banjul area.

Travelers should be

prepared to stop for all checkpoints and be searched. In the event of

trouble, please stay in your

residences and do not go out. U.S. citizens traveling in The Gambia are

strongly encouraged to

register at the Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy immediately upon

arrival, at which time they

can receive updated information on travel and security in The Gambia."



For further information on travel to The Gambia, consult the Department of

State's latest Consular

Information Sheet for The Gambia.



This Public Announcement will expire on January 30, 1997.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 23:37:36 -0600 (CST)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To: Gambia-l <

Subject: Subscribe Ahad

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I would like to ask the brother who posted the e-mail address for

subscribing to a "hadith a day" to please send it to me (directly to my

mail box) again. Please keep up the good work (fi sabeelillah). I see

nothing wrong with sending such an address for interested list members

to join.

On a completely different note I would like to welcome new members

especially Madiba Saidy, Musa Sohna, etc. I will mail you guys directly

pretty soon.

Tanks very much, bye for now.

Alieu



------------------------------



Date: 29 Nov 1996 17:09:04 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-RELIGION: A Clash Between Faiths

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

Date: 29/11/96 16:11

Subject: SIERRA LEONE-RELIGION: A Clash Between Faiths

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 29-Nov-96 ***





SIERRA LEONE-RELIGION: A Clash Between Faiths



By Lansana Fofana



FREETOWN, Nov 29 (IPS) - Followers of a new indigenous religion

in the poorer areas of the city here have encountered st

iff resistance from Christians and Muslims, who have dismissed

the new religion as a haven for the country's outcasts.



Clashes between followers of the Dina Bayisor (which means No

King Like God) religion and Christians and Muslims have

been reported on more than 10 occasions in the poorer areas of

Mabayla, Goverment Wharf and King Jimmy Wharf in the cap

ital's eastern area.



''Sometimes, when we get together to pray, our enemies come

around and start hauling insults at us. They even pelt us

with stones and physically attack us,'' explained Lubiyor, a

follower of the religion whose former name was Hassan Kama

ra.



''Some of our followers sustained injuries when we were

attacked on our way to the national stadium where different r

eligious believers recently converged to pray for peace in the

country,'' Lubiyor added.



The Dina Bayisor religion was founded by Issa Turay, who says

he is about 33 years old. He is now known as Prophet Ma

hdissa. The son of a farmer, who is also a Muslim cleric,

Mahdissa, who comes from Kambia district in northern Sierra Le

one, claims to be self-taught.



The religion seeks to promote peace and harmony and it has

two commandments: ''Do unto others as you would want them

to do unto you; and Eat, drink and smoke whatever you think is

good for you''.



Worshippers meet twice a day for prayers at their place of

worship called Yorkrafi, which is sandwiched among run-dow

n shacks in the Mabayla ghetto here.



According to Prophet Mahdissa, he received a vision when he

was a child. He says the religion started in 1971. ''I h

ad a vision that I am God's messenger. I will spread the message

in spite of persecution from non-believers,'' Mahdissa

said.



''The last time I was brutalised right in front of the law

courts. I was preaching to a group of potential converts w

hen a mob of thugs descended on me and started beating me up,''

the controversial prophet explained.



But persecution, Mahdissa said, is part of a prophet's

profile. ''A prophet is never honoured in his home country. Ev

en Jesus Christ was rejected by his people and persecuted,''

Mahdissa said. ''I know I will face all of this and I am th

oroughly prepared.''



The new religion has attracted mainly the poor and youth, and

other religious leaders have accused Mahdissa of leadin

g them astray. ''That man is a criminal and a child of Satan,''

said Sheik Umar Sesay, a senior Imam at one of Freetown'

s mosques.



The Sheik likened Mahdissa to the false prophets written

about in Christian scriptures. ''These are the last days. Th

e scriptures said it and it is prophecy fulfilled. We are going

to see the emergence of several false prophets like Mahd

issa. I don't think he should be taken seriously,'' the Muslim

cleric said.



But not everyone dismisses Mahdissa and his religion. Members

claim the religious sect has thousands of followers in

Freetown and in northern Sierra Leone, where it originated. The

two dominant religions in the country are Islam (40 perc

ent) and Christianity (30 percent).



The religion has adopted the Temne language, spoken by 40

percent of the about 4.3 million people in this West Africa

n nation, as its medium of communication and worship. Its Holy

Book, called the Furkan (which means the Goodness of God)

is also written in Temne.



While the tenets of the religion call for prayer and fasting,

it also allows its followers to indulge in drugs and ot

her practices, which are the main bone of contention with

Christian and Islamic religious leaders here.



''Our religion does not stop anyone from smoking

weed(marijuana) or drinking,'' Mahdissa said. ''We believe a man

is

best fit to determine what to eat, smoke or drink...'', he

added.



A sociologist at the University of Sierra Leone, Ismail

Conteh, believes that the Bayisor religion needs to be carefu

lly studied as a phenomenon among the poor in the society.



''I think this is a growing religion. It is catching up

quickly in the slums and ghettos. No amount of harassment can

stop it,'' Conteh said. (end/ips/lf/pm96)



---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Nov 1995 23:19:23 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: vaccination conference in Dakar

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



--=20



Senegal To Host Vaccination Conference



DAKAR, Senegal - The Senegalese capital, Dakar, will host a major

conference

on vaccines from December 9 to 10.=20



Announcing the conference, an official from the World Health

Organization's Children's

Vaccine Initiative (CVI) said the meeting will be "the major annual

event of the year in the

field of global vaccines and immunization activities."=20



It will group the resources of the five CVI partners - WHO, the United

nations Children's

fund, UNDP, the World bank and the Rockfeller Foundation -- for a wide

range of

discussions regarding the current state of vaccines and immunization "

with a special focus on

immunization activities in Africa."=20



The gathering will be the first of its kind in Africa to bring hundreds

of vaccination and

immunization experts since the CVI was inaugurated at the World Summit

for children in

New York in 1990.=20



It will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the

first vaccine, against

smallpox.=20



According to the CVI, the welcome address will be made by the Senegalese

minister of

health and social action, Ousmane Ngom.=20



The meeting will also see the announcement of the largest donation ever

to be made by

pharmaceutical companies in support of the African polio eradication

initiative.=20



On Dec. 10, the CVI will present its first annual awards for exellence

in science and social

mobilization to four key players in the vaccine/immunization field.=20



SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 29 Nov 1995 23:26:57 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Miss WORLD Controversy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



-- Miss World Is For Whites Only=20



HARARE, Zimbabwe - The Swazi-based Pan-African Consultancy and

Productivity Institute said Thursday it was impossible for African women

to win the annual

Miss World Beauty contest because of racist biases.=20



In a statement released to the Zimbabwe Inter-African News Agency, the

registrar-general

of the institute, Nyimpa-Benyaw, said allegations of racial

discrimination in the coverage of

the beauty pageant by the international media showed that the event was

meant for whites.=20



This year's Miss World contest was held in India on Sunday, and won by

Miss Greece,

Irene Skliva. The first runner up was Miss Colombia, Carolina Arango

while Miss Brazil,

Aunska Prado, was the second runner up.=20



"The white stereotype of the black has not changed since the time of

colonialism. For black

women to fit into the strait jacket of non-black beauty, they have to

starve to become slim so

as to meet non-black beauty standards," Nyimpa-Benyaw said.=20



Miss Zambia and Miss Tanzania who participated in the 18-day event, were

reported as

saying the African contingent among the 88 competitors was shunned by

the press because

they were black.=20



Miss Zimbabwe, Nomsa Ndiweni, was also among the 88 world contestants.=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 29 Nov 96 15:25:33 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

Message-ID: <9611292125.AA04129@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





The "Miss World" contest is based on a premise that is at best false. The

premise of the contest is necessarily that women all over the planet can be

judged on one set of standards. (By the way, one set of standards is absolutely

necessary for the contest to be a contest.)



I am not sure why sub-Saharan African countries keep sending their beauty

contestants to the "Miss World" and "Miss Universe" contests. Whatever the

agreed-upon standards at these contests, they are NOT sub-Saharan African.



I wish sub-Saharan Africans would note the false premise inherent in these

contests and realize that we have nothing to complain about if we actually send

our beauty representatives to compete in them. If the "Miss World" contest

originated in sub-Saharan Africa, the standards of the contest would naturally

be skewed towards sub-Saharan Africa.



The long and short of it is that I think the Swazi-based Pan-African

Consultancy and Productivity Institute should shut up...



- Francis

PS: Contrary to the subject title, this is hardly a controversy... just a case

of bad logic...





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 30 Nov 1996 01:29:14 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



hello abdou or tony !



a friend of mine, Yankuba Saidy, would like to join gambia-l, could you

please sign him on.



thank you



abba



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 30 Nov 1996 01:34:50 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



hello abdou, tony



the e-mail address of the new member i introduced to you is:



ykuba@aol.com

yankuba saidy



thanks again



abba



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Nov 1995 15:01:11 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Miss WORLD Controversy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Francis Njie wrote:

>=20

> The "Miss World" contest is based on a premise that is at best false. T=

he

> premise of the contest is necessarily that women all over the planet ca=

n be

> judged on one set of standards. (By the way, one set of standards is ab=

solutely

> necessary for the contest to be a contest.)

>=20

> I am not sure why sub-Saharan African countries keep sending their beau=

ty

> contestants to the "Miss World" and "Miss Universe" contests. Whatever =

the

> agreed-upon standards at these contests, they are NOT sub-Saharan Afric=

an.

>=20

> I wish sub-Saharan Africans would note the false premise inherent in th=

ese

> contests and realize that we have nothing to complain about if we actua=

lly send

> our beauty representatives to compete in them. If the "Miss World" cont=

est

> originated in sub-Saharan Africa, the standards of the contest would na=

turally

> be skewed towards sub-Saharan Africa.

>=20

> The long and short of it is that I think the Swazi-based Pan-African

> Consultancy and Productivity Institute should shut up...

>=20

> - Francis

> PS: Contrary to the subject title, this is hardly a controversy... just=

a case

> of bad logic...



Mr.NJIE!

I don't know how you arrived at your definition of CONTROVERSY,but the

last time I consulted my dictionary the meaning was as follows:-

"prolonged argument esp. over social,political or moral matters" As for

the meaning of beauty,it was a "combination of qualities that give

pleasure to the senses or to the moral sense or intellect" And if we add

one more thing, namely the title the occasion,MISS WORLD PAGEANT,the

entire picture becomes much more apparent.



Now,I do agree with you that there must be one set of standard inorder

to run a contest,but it cannot follow from that that the components that

go into the configuration of that SET OF STANDARD must necessarily

biased.So,since the pronouced title is MISS WORLD and not MISS

CAUCASIAN,it should be the duty of anyone interested in it to put enough

pressure on the organizers ,so that the mechanism that decides who wins

and who loses be configured in such a way that it would be reflective

not only of the qualities of beauty of one human tribe, but of the

international community as a whole.And that can easily be done by,

first,choosing various judges from various cultures; and,two,by training

those multi-ethnic,multi-cultural judges to look for those qualities

that constitute female beauty in most cultures.



So, the scream you heard from the Zimbabwean lady, is a scream of a

person who wanted the rules be changed so that her people also would one

day stand the chance of winning this grande aesthetics contest.And your

attempt to silence such an important protest,such a petition for justice

and fairness on the international stage is disturbing ,to say the

least.That is why I want you to listen to the master,AIMER CESAIRE :-

"But the work of man is just begining, and it remain to man to conquer

all the violence entrenched in the recess of his passion.And no race

possesses the monopoly of beauty,of intelligence,of force,and there is a

place for all at the Rendez Vous Of Victory" And what more could I add

to that except that the struggle for justice,equal and fair treatment

for all

continues!!! =20



Regards Basssss!!!!



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Nov 1995 23:19:06 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: RIOTS AT DAKAR'S CENTRAL PRISON

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



30 Nov 96 - Senegal-Prisoners



Prisoners Riots At Dakar's Main Prison



Dakar, SENEGAL - Four inmates and a warder sustained injuries during a

riot by

prisoners at Dakar's main prison Friday evening, the Senegalese news

agency reported

Saturday.=20



The incident, according to the director of prisons, Col. Djiby Diop and

the prison's warden,

Lamine Thior, was sparked by a squabble between a senior officer and a

prisoner who

refused to go back to his cell after his day's duty.=20



The two officials alleged that the prisoner rushed towards a window in

the visiting room and

hurt himself in the process. As he was being taken to hospital, other

inmates got the false

impression that he had been beaten by the warders.=20



The inmates then rushed towards the offices of the prison guards,

throwing stones.=20



According to the warden, about 50 prisoners scaled the correctional

house's walls and threw

stones to the house of the warden and his deputy.=20



Riot police were called in but by the time they arrived, order had been

restored although four

prisoners ignored an order to return to their cells. In the confusion

situation, the riot police

fire in the air. A guard and four guards were injured and had to be

taken to hospital.=20



Col. Diop and warden Thior conceded in an interview with the Senegalese

news agency that

security problems existed at the prison, which was overcrowded with 968

inmates, including

835 people who are awaiting trial.=20



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 30 Nov 1995 23:30:10 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTEL

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Zambia-Sexism



Zambian Women Protest Against "Sexist" Hotel



>From Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff Correspondent



LUSAKA, Zambia - Women delegates attending a sub-regional meeting here

on

Saturday joined hundreds of their colleagues protesting against sexist

practices at the

"Holiday Inn Garden Court", one of Zambia's leading hotels.=20



The demonstrators accused the inn of discriminating women who went to

the hotel when

unaccompanied by men.=20



The militant women stopped some of vehicles and advised passengers to

stay away from the

hotel, arguing that it had breached the Zambian constitution, which

recognises the 1979

United Nations convention on the elimination of all forms of

discrimination against women.=20



The Zambian women were supported in their demonstration by their

colleagues from

Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and

Zimbabwe, who are

currently attending the African Women's Development and Communication

Network

(Femnet) conference.=20



Saturday's demonstration was inspired by an incident which occured early

this month when

the winner of the 1994 Miss Zambia beauty contest, Elizabeth Mwanza, who

was prevented

from entering the hotel because she was not in company of a man.=20



Under the guise of preventing prostitution, the inn's management has put

up a policy that

prevents women from patronising their hotel if not accompanied by men.=20



But Mwanza told PANA that she intends to institute legal actions against

the hotel because it

has been denying women their rights of freedom and movement.=20



"The fact is you will still find prostitutes in the hotel and the hotel

knows how those prostitutes

find their way in the rooms. Why should it only be women to be refused

to enter the hotel

and not men as well. what criteria does the hotel use to distinguish who

is a prostitute and

who is not?," Mwanza questioned.=20



Stlankie Chipeya, South Africa's women's national coalition project

manager who is

attending the Femnet conference, expressed her "disgust" at the hotel

for promoting gender

apartheid.=20



" I was really shocked to note that Holiday Inn Hotel here in Zambia

refuses women who are

unaccompanied to enter the hotel. Why should apartheid be practised

against women? We

have Holiday Inns in South Africa which don't deny entrance to women.

How do they know

this is a prostitute, is it written on their heads, ?" wondered Chipeya.=20



Some of the demonstrators at the hotel carried placards, including some

which read :

"Holiday Inn Garden of Adam," "Expose Holiday Inn sexism Horrors,"

"Holiday Inn

Breaches Constitution" and "Keep Out Sexist Hotels."=20



In 1992, a Zambian woman activist, Sara Longwe, filed and won her case

in the Lusaka high

court against Hotel Intercontinental, which had barred her from entering

a hotel room in the

company of her white husband.=20



--=20

SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03





------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 44

*************************

GAMBIA-L Digest 44Topics covered in this issue include:1) Fw. Zimbabwe-United Nationsby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)2) Introductionby Garba Diallo < GDiallo@dk-online.dk 3) Re: Introductionby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 4) Re: Swis Bank Scandalby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)5) The Listby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 6) Re: Introductionby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)7) Re: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASEby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 8) Re: The Listby YAHYAD@aol.com 9) New Membersby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)10) Re: New Membersby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 11) ANDY LYONSby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 12) Greetings and a comment.by Bayard Lyons < blyons@aed.aed.org 13) List Trafficby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 14) The List -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 15) Re: Greetings and a comment.by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 16) Africa Distance Learning - E-Mail - Internet (fwd)by Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 17) Re: [Fwd: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE]by Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 18) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALby TSaidy1050@aol.com 19) New memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)20) Re:temporary off-lineby Kevin Connors < kconnors@igc.apc.org 21) Re:temporary off-lineby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)22) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALby Mustafa Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu 23) Re: The List -Replyby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)24) Re: modifying the listby njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)25) Re: The Listby Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu 26) Re: modifying the listby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 27) Re: The Listby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 28) Re: VALUE OF THE DALASIby TSaidy1050@aol.com 29) Let's focusby Peter da Costa < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com 30) Subdivisions in Gambia-lby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 31) IPS: FINANCE-AFRICA: World Bank Seeby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)32) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 33) New member Introduction !!by saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)34) testby ABALM@aol.com 35) Introductionby Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no 36) Re: The Listby MJawara@aol.com 37) Re: Introductionby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)38) Re: New member Introduction !!by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 39) Re: testby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 40) Re: The Listby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 41) [ oksana@TRAVNI.PP.KIEV.UA : GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!]by bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)42) The List (KEEP IT REAL)by Alieu Muhamad Ceesay < aceesay@wam.umd.edu 43) Two new membersby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 44) Re: [ oksana@TRAVNI.PP.KIEV.UA : GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!]by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)45) Fwd: U.N.-AFRICA: Contenders Wait for Boutros-Ghali's Exit/RELATEby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)46) Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks Ways to Retrieve Stolen Fundsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)47) NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby TSaidy1050@aol.com 48) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 49) Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA + Introductionby "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net 50) re: testby ABALM@aol.com 51) US State Department Travel Advisoryby Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu 52) Subscribe Ahadby Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA 53) Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-RELIGION: A Clash Between Faithsby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)54) vaccination conference in Dakarby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 55) Miss WORLD Controversyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 56) Re: Miss WORLD Controversyby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 57) new memberby ABALM@aol.com 58) new memberby ABALM@aol.com 59) Re: Miss WORLD Controversyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 60) RIOTS AT DAKAR'S CENTRAL PRISONby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 61) "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTELby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Nov 96 13:39:51 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Fw. Zimbabwe-United NationsMessage-ID: < M.112496.143951.19@ip94.image.dk Copyright 1996 Panafrican News Agency and Africa NewsService. All rights reserved.Material may not be redistributed, posted to any otherlocation, published or used for broadcast without writtenauthorization from the Panafrican News Agency. B.P. 4056,Dakar, Senegal.Tel: (221) 24-13-95 | Fax: (221) 24-13-90 | E-mail:22 Nov 96 - Zimbabwe-United NationsZimbabwe Still Supports Boutros Boutros-GhaliHARARE, Zimbabwe (PANA) - Zimbabwe Friday accused the United States of beingundemocratic by blocking the renewal of Boutros Boutros-Ghali's bid for asecond term of officeas United Nations secretary-general.President Robert Mugabe said his govenment continued to support the candidacyofBoutros-Ghali despite the U.S. position."We are very critical of the Americans. It is something we cannot accept. Howcan one nationdictate to the world like this?" Mugabe told journalists. "The world shouldread from thislesson...the practice is not democratic."The United States this week voted against a second five-year term forBoutros-Ghali. The other14 members of the Security Council voted for him.The American government accused the Egyptian, whose term expires on Dec. 31, ofbeing tooslow in pushing U.N. reforms and threatened that his candidacy would furtherdelay U.S.payment of the 1.4 billion dollars it owes to the world body.The three African members of the Security Council, Botswana, Egypt andGuinea-Bissau, areconsulting with African states on the way forward.Some African countries have started naming alternative candidates following acall by U.S. thatthe O.A.U. should draw up a list of the alternatives.Ghana has already said that it would back its national, Kofi Annan, 58, currenthead of U.N.peacekeeping operations.The leader of Mozambique's opposition, Afonso Dhlakama, has backed GracaMachel, widow ofthe country's former president Samora Machel.The current thinking is that an African should take the second term since pastsecretariesgeneral from Europe, Asia and Latin America each held the post for 10 years.AFRICA NEWS Home Page | AFRICA NEWS CENTRAL | The Nando Times----GreetingsMatarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk or------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Nov 1996 15:45:07 +-100From: Garba Diallo < GDiallo@dk-online.dk To: "' gambia-l@u.washington.edu' " < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 01BBDA1E.9B516F20@ppp61.c17.dk-online.dk Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableDear fellow members, sisters and brothers!My name is Garba Diallo, from Mauritania. I was introduced to the debate =network by Momodou Camara who is from the Gambia, but living in Denmark. =I live and work in Denmark where I lteache African, Middle East and =Sustainable development Studies to an international student body at the =International People's College in Elsinore (Helsingor) near Copenhagen, =Denmark.In addition. I write on the ethnic, human rights, political and =environmental crises in Mauritania where the tripple impact of state =racism, slavery, military dictatorship and ecological catastrophes join =hand to brutalize the indigenous black community in this last Apartheid =country in Africa.Until next peace be upon you allGarba------------------------------Date: Fri, 24 Nov 1995 19:45:12 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 30B5F697.22A5@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitGarba Diallo wrote:> Dear fellow members, sisters and brothers!> My name is Garba Diallo, from Mauritania. I was introduced to the debate network by Momodou Camara who is from the Gambia, but living in Denmark. I live and work in Denmark where I lteache African, Middle East and Sustainable development Studies to an international student body at the International People's College in Elsinore (Helsingor) near Copenhagen, Denmark.> In addition. I write on the ethnic, human rights, political and environmental crises in Mauritania where the tripple impact of state racism, slavery, military dictatorship and ecological catastrophes join hand to brutalize the indigenous black community in this last Apartheid country in Africa.> Until next peace be upon you all> GarbaGARBA!!Welcome onboard!We can not wait to see your contributions,which I amsure will be many and varied.I have asked our other very goodfriend,MODOU SIDIBEH of stockholm to join us as well,and I am sure hewill soon do that.This is the kind of place both of you would hate notto be part of.My love to RULA and your little African Princess.Once again, you are most WELCOME my dear friend!!!Regards Basssss!!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Nov 96 16:58:17 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Re: Swis Bank ScandalMessage-ID: < M.112496.175817.61@ip110.image.dk Tombong, You saidIt isalso on record that our former Attorney General and Minister of Justice wentto give evidence in rebuttal."Which former Attorney General and Minister of Justice?Greetings.----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk or------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Nov 1996 13:31:55 -0500From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The ListMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19961124183155.1c472d26@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi all,Recently a member wrote:>Could you please take me off your mailing list as I am no longer interested>in receiving forwarded mail. There are far too many messages, most of which>do not make much sense to me, and most of which I don't read anyway.Like the member who wrote this, I enjoy following the healthy dialogue onGambian related issues, but find that as the list has grown the sheerquantity of messages has become quite time-consuming read. I think that asthe membership list continues to grow and grow, and the discourse includesmore and more people, that there will be other people like the one above whofind the amount of messages overwhelming and unbearable and may ask to beremoved.While I recognize that the primary function of GAMBIA-L is to facillitatehealthy discussion on Gambian issues, I would also put forth that there area number of members who find it challenging to keep up with the volume ofmessages however would still like to receive news and information aboutsituation in The Gambia.Hence, I would like to put forth to the group for consideration a proposalthat we create an abridged version of GAMBIA-L (perhaps called GambiaLite-L,or GambiaNews-L) that would be a disemmination-only, moderated list ofGambia related "news items", where "news item" can be defined prettyloosely, but would not include member introductions or exchanges of personalopinion. Even if such an abridged version only generated as few 2-3 messagesper week, I think there is an important audience whose information needswould be better served.Although I don't know the technical details, I would suspect that once it'sset up, one of our administrators would simply need to forward appropriatepostings from GAMBIA-L to the mini-list.So I would like to ask:-would other members be interested in an abridged news-only version of GAMBIA-L?-is this idea technically feasible?Andy Lyons------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Nov 1996 19:38:18 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: <19961124184125.AAA15300@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,I would like to welcome all the Ladies and Gentelmen who haverecently been added to the list. We look forward to yourcontributions.PeaceMomodou Camara*** http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara "To make friends is easy, just use pure ingredients"***------------------------------Date: Sun, 24 Nov 96 19:48:40 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASEMessage-ID: <9611250148.AA00363@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plain>> I think The Gambia will remain underdeveloped until the day when>> we as a people develop a healthy scepticism of our leaders and realise>> that the government is nothing but a representative of the people and that>> messiahs are but myths from the hazy days of the Medieval Ages.Furthermore, a nation typically gets a government it deserves. For anunquestioning people, that's apt to be a government that takes them forgranted. **ACCURATELY** believing that it can do just about anything withoutcensure or punishment, such a government naturally indulges in rampantunderhandedness. We saw this phenomenon under the previous regime. We certainlywould be foolish to repeat our mistakes...I don't get a sense that political scepticism is a strong Gambian trait, whichif true makes the mental state of the Gambia as much a threat to Gambiandevelopment as anything else. My two/three (??) cents worth is that we start tochange this by maintaining, as Abdou aptly put it, a healthy scepticism of ourleaders.Politicians are not sports figures... An irrational, unquestioning attachmentto a sports team is probably excusable-- after all, one can choose whether ornot to place a bet on a team. An honourable individual does not choose theeffect of his/her government's underhandedness on his/her country however-- theeffect is invariably negative...- FrancisBegin forwarded message:Date: Sat, 23 Nov 1996 17:09:57 -0500 (EST)Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASEX-Sender: at137@columbia.edu X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENHi folks,I think Bass's response falls short of answering the seriousquestions raised by the Swiss affair namely ; " did Jammeh steal any moneyfrom The Gambian people ?" . Instead, it is an appeal to the emotionalside of us.To reiterate some of the questions raised by Malanding, how canThe Gambian govt not miss almost 10% of its expenditure ? How did thegovernment know so much about the accounts opened by Jallow given thelegendary secrecy of Swiss banking ? Why would a bank manager lie andclaim that he opened an account for Jammeh when in fact he has not ? Whyrisk the inherently bad publicity ?If you consider these questions and others, Bass's argumentsappear to be skirting the issues. Also, what does a person's characterhave to do with the validity of their reasoning ???? Even a person whosuffers from CJD is likely to tell the truth from time to time albeit theliar s/he is ! And folks, don't you think that The Gambia would be aboring place if all everyone did was sing the praises of Our Great LeaderPresident Colonel (Rte) Alhagi Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh ? I thought the goodold days of 99.99% of a people supporting their government went outwith communism.I think The Gambia will remain underdeveloped until the day whenwe as a people develop a healthy scepticism of our leaders and realisethat the government is nothing but a representative of the people and thatmessiahs are but myths from the hazy days of the Medieval Ages.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 03:37:35 -0500From: YAHYAD@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The ListMessage-ID: < 961125033732_1816796483@emout19.mail.aol.com I like this idea too. Separating news items from some of the personalidealogies might be quite helpful. It seems like the list is growing veryrapidly and there are too many messages being sent back and forth that makesit practicaly impossible for some of us to keep up. People continually haveto rebottle their arguements and statements that at times I feel a lot ofnon-essential information is being dissiminated to people who might as wellpass-up on some of it.Qs and Cs welcome.Yahya N. Darboe.------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 01:32:02 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: < 199611250932.BAA25188@thesky.incog.com Hi,Ya Harr Njie & Dawada Ceesay have been added to the list while Andy Lyons taken off. Ya Harr & Dawda please send in your intros and welcome to Gambia-L.Sarian------------------------------Date: Sat, 25 Nov 1995 13:42:40 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New MembersMessage-ID: < 30B6F320.11B3@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSarian Loum wrote:> Hi,> Ya Harr Njie & Dawada Ceesay have been added to the list while Andy Lyons taken off. Ya Harr & Dawda please send in your intros and welcome to Gambia-L.> SarianSARIAN!!If ANDY LYONS is unsubscribing, why then did he bother to put forwardthat proposal of his? A quitter's proposal quits with him.I would havethought that each and everyone of us decides very quickly from theTITLES which mails to read and which to ignore,depending on how muchtime we have on any given day.Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Sat, 25 Nov 1995 17:25:27 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: ANDY LYONSMessage-ID: < 30B72757.4441@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSARIAN!!My very best friend,Momodou Camara thinks that what I sent to you acouple of hours ago about ANDY was somewhat an attack on you.I hope youwon't see it that way; but if you do,please accept very sincereappology. I am very freedom oriented,but I am also very respectful ofother people,especially my Gambian sisters.So,once again,I am veryterribly sorry.Regards Bassssss!!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 09:36:01 -0500 (EST)From: Bayard Lyons < blyons@aed.aed.org To: Gambia < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Greetings and a comment.Message-ID: 3.91.961125091400.19280B-100000@aed.aed.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHello. This is my first posting to the group. Let me start with a briefintroduction and then proceed with my comment. I am a returned peacecorps volunteer from The Gambia - 1988-1990. I lived in Pakalinding andwas given the name Momadou Manjang by Pa Ousman Manjang of Gunjur. Thatwas back in the day when Peace Corps used to do trainings in Gunjur. Ialso worked on contract for UNICEF and lived in Bakau. I feel like Ihave a couple of things in common with the subscribers to the group. Ifell in love with the The Gambia and long to return some day. Futherfelt commonalities I will share at a later date. Enough about this toubobo.I agree with Andy that there are too many messages pouring in. And ifthere is a system for organizing the emails into news versus discussionit might make this group more attractive to more people. I have not beencurrent on The Gambia for quite a while. And it is only after a coupleweeks of really sifting through loads of messages that I am starting tofeel more comfortable and in a position to contribute. The group couldbe more user friendly if there were somewhere to go to get a quick sumaryof what is going on in The Gambia without having to sift through a stackof emails. I guess this is especially true for those less directlyconected to The Gambia. Bassssss's immediate attempt to squelch thethought of change in the group concerns me.Bayard Lyons"Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca"You are also right! - Nasrettin Hoca------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 09:58:21 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: List TrafficMessage-ID: < 01IC9BVH5LXE000Q9O@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:I did raise the issue of traffic on our "bantaba" earlier, but the problemapparently persists. It costs many members some money to have to go throughpersonal and sometimes useless messages every time they get on the "highway."If you strongly agree or disagree with a comment but you don't have much toadd to it, send a personal message to the contributor instead of the list.It is a nuisance to merely forward postings with comments that don't addanything to the debate. We should use our judgment in this matter so thatwe don't end up jamming traffic and bumping some folks off the road. Thiswill be my last contribution on the matter.Peace!Amadou------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 10:46:24 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The List -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2997916.033@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Gambia-l,i definitely support an abridged version of gambia-l. althoughencouraging to read fellow gambians' interesting dialogues, it isbecoming somewhat time-consuming to keep up with all of it.a member suggested a gambianews-l or similar, a good idea i think. itshould definitely be followed up.yaikah.------------------------------Date: Sat, 25 Nov 1995 18:45:50 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Greetings and a comment.Message-ID: < 30B73A2D.5F67@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitBayard Lyons wrote:> Hello. This is my first posting to the group. Let me start with a brief> introduction and then proceed with my comment. I am a returned peace> corps volunteer from The Gambia - 1988-1990. I lived in Pakalinding and> was given the name Momadou Manjang by Pa Ousman Manjang of Gunjur. That> was back in the day when Peace Corps used to do trainings in Gunjur. I> also worked on contract for UNICEF and lived in Bakau. I feel like I> have a couple of things in common with the subscribers to the group. I> fell in love with the The Gambia and long to return some day. Futher> felt commonalities I will share at a later date. Enough about this toubobo.> I agree with Andy that there are too many messages pouring in. And if> there is a system for organizing the emails into news versus discussion> it might make this group more attractive to more people. I have not been> current on The Gambia for quite a while. And it is only after a couple> weeks of really sifting through loads of messages that I am starting to> feel more comfortable and in a position to contribute. The group could> be more user friendly if there were somewhere to go to get a quick sumary> of what is going on in The Gambia without having to sift through a stack> of emails. I guess this is especially true for those less directly> conected to The Gambia. Bassssss's immediate attempt to squelch the> thought of change in the group concerns me.> Bayard Lyons> "Sen de haklisin!" - Nasrettin Hoca> "You are also right! - Nasrettin HocaBayard (Toubabo)!!You are most Welcome!! I am from SERE (JOBE) KUNDA,and that is a coupleof stones throw away from your adopted town BAKAU.Please, feel free andmake this place your own.I am sure your experience with the Gambia wouldbe very instructive ,as well as enriching for all of us here on theLIST.My apparent opposition was not an oppositon per se to change in thegroup;it was an opposition to the fact that the guy quitted even beforeany decision was made with regards to his proposal.How could he expectus to take him seriously after giving us such contracdictory signals.So,for the records,I am hereby withdrawing my objection!!Regards Basssss!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 08:24:08 -0800 (PST)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Africa Distance Learning - E-Mail - Internet (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.961125082224.73524A-100000@homer10.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThis is a very long message which perhaps only a few of you will beinterested in reading in its entirety. I did, however, find itinteresting and am wondering if any Gambia-l members have informationand/or opinions about the Gambian project. Ylva---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 17:56:41 -0800From: crw@loop.com Subject: <- hi!...project profile: Ghana Distance Learning - E-Mail - Internethi! did this arrive? we got an error msg, so we will re-send....[I N T'L S T U D I E S] [W O R K-T R A V E L] [I N T E R N S H I P S]********************************************************************Ecology & Environment..Traditional Medicine..Oral History..FolklorePrimary Care..Archaeology..Community Dev..Reforestation..MediaDistance Learning..Art..Ethnomusicology..Public Health..ConstructionWildlife..Humanities..Computer Literacy..Agriculture/Farming..NursingTeaching/Tutoring..Business Dev..African/Brazilian Language StudyYouth Programs..Recreation..Traditional Religion..Anthropology..Dance********************************************************************RE: GHANA: Distance Learning/Electronic Education NetworkingHello,In Summer 1997, Operation Crossroads Africa Work/Travel/Study Program willsend a second team of volunteers to work with the Computer Literacy/DistanceLearning Program in Ghana, as well as a new telcom team to The Gambia tostart a similar project.[There will be a couple dozen other teams, each with its own projects/goals,sent to work in 15 or 20 countries strewn about the African Continent andBrazil.]Crossroads is now receiving applications from persons who will beparticipating in the various projects. Volunteers will soon start,individually, to raise funds for their travel and living expenses -- whiletime is still ample.If you have any questions, please **phone** LaVerne Brown:Tel: 212-870-2106Below, you will find a profile of the Ghana Electronic Education/DistanceLearning Program, for your perusal.Regards,Cecil R. Washington, Jr.Advisory BoardDistance Learning ProgramGHANAcc: LaVerne Brown, Executive OfficesE-Mail: oca@igc.apc.org -------Co-Sponsors of the following project:-OPERATION CROSSROADS AFRICA-VOLU of GHANA-NGO's in Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas and elsewhereGHANA: Electronic Education / Distance LearningC O N T E N T SI. Ground-breaking, pioneering workII. Bill Owen: a rapidly expanding effortIII. Cecil Washington: IntroductionIV. Update on ProgramV. Bill Owen: Objectives & PurviewVI. Dr. Osei Darkwa: Toward a working definition of "Computer Literacy"VII. Dr. Steve Eskow: Distance LearningVIII. Dr. Steve Eskow: Benefits of Distance LearningIX. Gideon Chonia: Ghana SchoolNet & GhanaNetX. Dr. Adams Bodomo (Linguist): "Ghana Literacy" in perspectiveXI. Dr. Edmund Browne: Invitation to Help Build Africa's FutureXII. Bill Owen: Final Thoughts / Vision for Program"Ideas without action don't accomplish much"--------------------I.You are invited to lend a hand in ground-breaking work...We hope to build a network, via E-Mail, of persons committed to this idea,and who can help us brainstorm to improve and tweak aspects of the program,from curriculum development to finding/shipping donated computer equipment,from locating needed funds to actually.......finding a way to C O M E T O G H A N A WITH OPERATION CROSSROADSAFRICA, ROLLING UP THEIR SLEEVES, AND JOINING IN THE EFFORT.-------------------------------------------------------------------II.Bill Owen:The effort is expanding rapidly and I am optimistic that it will mobilizethe resources needed to make an impact here. I hope that at some point youwill be able to join us over here to make a contribution. For the timebeing your ideas and concerns via email would be appreciated.We are a small group, but we have been able to generate a number ofalternative viable initiatives here.We have just received 20 donated computers, more are due soon, and have agrowing number of instructors from Ghana, the US and elsewhere. Theseinstructors are implementing a quiet organizatinal development plan for theVOLU headquarters office and the computerization of the manual systems there.We have received offers of teleconferencing equipment, free ISPsubscriptions and access to housing and office space--most from abroad.USAID is monitoring our initiatives in computer mediated instruction and mayfund an expansion next year. The local telecom companies are beginning totake an interest in our initiatives toward computer use in the primaryschool grades.The Singapore International Foundation gave us a contract to train theirvolunteers coming to West Africa. They may send VOLU a training or acomputer software specialist next December.That is our profile for the next 6 months. By December, Ghana will have a128k uplink upgrade, but the speed of connection to areas outsideof Accra, such as Techiman (where I live), will hardly improve, as far as Iknow.We hope you will be able to participate in Operation Crossroads Africa andhelp this effort.Wilfred Owen, Jr., CEOReston Enterprises Ltd.P.O. Box 252, Techiman, B/AGhana.........................III.Classrooms WITHOUT Walls: AFRICA Moves ForwardIt has been a long and difficult birth. But we are now OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED,with the first programs already started, and the first group ofvolunteers already on site.We are excited! We want to do what we can to help similar efforts reachfruition elsewhere on the African Continent.The real work is that which lies ahead!==========================================================================D I S T A N C E L E A R N I N G - E L E C T R O N I C E D U C A T I O N==========================================================================We want to explore how Africans and friends of Africa can work together toput the Internet to better use for Africa.Here is an update on the now newly-expanded project, with the inclusion of a"distant learning" component -- for which we express special "thanks" to Dr.Steve Eskow, President of the Electronic University Network :"...We are talking about an experiment in creating a new kind of educationalinstitution that will be able to offer high quality instruction...allwithout building buildings and highways and parking lots..." (Dr. Eskow)Regards,Cecil WashingtonConsultantOperation Crossroads Africa..................Contacts for this project:Dr. Osei Darkwa: Faculty, University of Illinois, ChicagoDirector of Computer Literacy/Distance Learning [VOLU]Address: 621 S. MapleOak Park, IL 60304----------------------------and,Bill Owen, chief consultant & architect, along with Dr. Darkwa, for theVOLU ProgramReston Enterprises Ltd.P.O. Box 252, Techiman, B/AGhana=========================================================================IV. Update on Ghana's Computer Literacy/Distant Learning Project=========================================================================We hope to build a network of individuals and organizations via the Internetwho are interested in discourse and providing pro bono consulting, as thisproject moves toward fruition.It is being launched in Ghana as a non-profit endeavor under the aegis of ahighly-regarded NGO, VOLU of Ghana, under the directorship of Francis Donkor(General Secretary).This is a unique endeavor for which there is a great deal of enthusiasm, andwhose promise we hope will serve as an example for similar efforts in otherAfrican countries.The first volunteers (from the USA and elsewhere) have recently arrived inGhana and have begun working with their Ghanaian counterparts in launchingthe Computer Literacy/Distance Learning Project.======================================================================V. General discussion of program's objectives and purviewby Bill Owen======================================================================OBJECTIVE: that (1) individuals and institutions in Ghana adapt on a regularbasis curricula in use in N. American community colleges, basic schoolsand adult and youth education programs (via Internet access); and that(2) "existing structures" unique to Ghana, be defined and employed, and "newapproaches" that factor in existing social, cultural and economic realities,be utilized and expanded wherever possibleThe Users in Ghana: private software training schools, teacher trainingcolleges, Ghana Association of Business and Communication Centers (GABCC),Ghana Assoc. of Science Teachers, Mathematics Association of Ghana, non-governmental organizationsThe Content: software applicatios (computer literacy), computer mediatedlearning in math/science for teacher training, environmental/healthsciences and nursing training (Dr. Edmund Browne), electronics-telecoms,building trades, hotel management and tourismHOW to reach the above objective:1. EQUIPMENT RECYCLINGUsed computers sent to Ghana via a contract with an agency like the East-West Education Consortium, Cambridge, MA and other bulk equipmentrecycling or shipping projects.Ghanaian and international donations for purchase of computer equipment inGhana for Ghana public use2. INTRODUCTORY COMPUTER LITERACY COURSE delivered by VOLU, 1996The course provides an orientation and basic skills with the PC: wordprocessing, spreadsheets, dbase management, presentation, email to VOLUalumni, VOLU headquarters staff, GAST, MAG as well as Liberian refugees,district assembly staff-Dodowa. The training would be residential atKordiabe training center and non-residential at the VOLU headquarters,Accra, supported by Operation Crossroads Africa, NYC (whose team is led byDarryl Anderson), Paul Barry, German Volunteer Service (GVS)3. DEMONSTRATION PROJECTSThe general training effort by VOLU in 1996 in Accra, over time, becomesspecialized and no longer exclusively tied to PC skills:A. Computer Literacy-Business Skills TrainingB. Computer Mediated Instruction Pilot Project-MathsCRYout(h)C. Community College Distance LearningD. Community Computing Demonstration ProjectComputer Literacy-Business Skills Training:VOLU designs, implements and evaluates a computer literacy andbusiness skills program to produce teams of computer literacytrainer/consultants as well as youth with the ability to use software tosolve business problems,i.e., computer literacy. GABCC and otherinstitutions involved in the delivery of business and computer softwaretraining apply the instructional innovations developed and delivered byVOLU trainer - consultants and the computer literacy business skillprogram (supported by Operations Crossroads Africa, Paul Barry, SingaporeInternational Foundation, US Community Colleges)Computer Mediated Instruction (CMI) in Maths/Science (MathsCRYout(h)VOLU adds computer mediated instruction to the software applications beingtaught. The focus would shift to lower primary to middle school studentsas described in the VOLU proposal to USAID and SIF for the Maths,Computers and Rural Youth (MathsCRYout(h) effort for the Techiman District.The CMI demonstration uses commercial software to accelerate math skills,but as a supplement to the national school curricula. The output isthe creation of math clubs, math whizzes and improved scores onstandarized tests and changes in career aspirations. The CMI effortscould also be run through GABCC and the Archdioceses of Accra and a numberof private schools in the country. The overall aim of this effort wouldbe to inform Government about the effectiveness of computer mediatedinstruction in basic education. (supported by the Ghana National ServiceSecretariat, Operation Crossroads Africa, SIF, US Community Colleges,Ministry of Education, USAID)Community College Distance LearningA number of software training schools in addition to the computer literacytraining within VOLU would add a distance education component. This wouldassist private candidates to gain access to community college associatedegree programs in the US. Local youth would master computer literacyskills while receiving courses via email as required by the associatedegree program. Government and donors might want to use this distancelearning system to provide in-service training to government and PVO staff.Community Computing Demonstration ProjectIn the locations where the computer literacy - business skills, computermediated instruction (maths/science) and US Community College distancelearning efforts prove effective, these projects would be expanded tobecome a demonstration of community computing. This demo would exchangeinformation and stimulate problem-solving within a particular town orneighborhood. It would be based upon the principles of voluntarysocial action on the part of the key community institutions that decide totake part. Each institution would be responsible for the storage andexchange of information. The result of the community computingdemonstration would be an assessment of how Internet and computer toolscontribute to socio - economic development. It could include the sustaineduse of a local electronic bulletin board system (BBS) and listservs tounify community activists. Successful community computing efforts would besupported through becoming affiliates with NGhO-Net in Ghana and withthe National Pubic Telecomputing Network (NPTN) and the new Organizationfor International Community Networking (Morino Institute, Reston, Va.).5. INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON COMPUTER LITERACY IN AFRICA- 1998Electronic and then face-to-face conferencing (Accra) would be organizedto exchange lessons learned about the use of computers in Africa, bringingtogether practitioners with government, donor and corporate leaders.(supported by HABITAT, UN agencies, donors).................................By 1997, there would be a number of alternative institutions in Ghana thatcould be contributors and targets for the Ghana Computer Literacy Project.......Wilfred Owen, Jr.Reston Enterprises Ltd.P.O. Box 252, Techiman, B/AGhana======================================================================VI. C O M P U T E R L I T E R A C Y : Toward a Working Definition=====================================================================Computer literacy is defined as that level of knowledge and understanding ofthe personal computer, desk-top or lap-top, beyond the mere utilization ofword processing software. Word processing utilization might be considered asbeginning computer literacy. Beyond that, for intermediate and advancedcomputer literacy, one should (1) be comfortable with installing andconfiguring common software, (2) be familiar and use regularly a computermodem, (3) be able to access a computer bulletin board or on-line service,(4) be able to send and receive messages via electronic mail (e-mail), (5)be able to upload and download computer files with ease and (6) be able toprint from the computer.Dr. Osei Darkwa :Computer literacy is a means to an end. The ramifications of computerliteracy are numerous, and are geared toward creating an awareness ofcomputer literacy needs at the community and grassroots level; promotingelectronic networking for development; bringing Ghana onto the InformationSuperhighway; exploring possibilities and barriers to developing nationalgoals for infusing computer literacy into primary, secondary, and tertiaryeducation; creating a demonstration effect on public opinion in terms ofwhat information technology can offer for national development; increasingawareness of how the computer and electronic connectivity can reorient youthgroups toward the economy and labor market of the 21st century; andstrengthening the capacity of grassroots organizations and low incomecommunities to initiate, choose, plan and manage their own self helpprojects through computer technology.==========================================================================VII.D I S T A N C E L E A R N I N G-E L E C T R O N I C E D U C A T I O N** CLASSROOMS WITHOUT WALLS **-Dr. Steve Eskow, President-Electronic University Network"...important is our ability to create a consortium of US schools andcolleges which will agree to offer instruction via computer and modem at adistance, and I would like to work on that piece as well as others.My real point is this:If we seem to be saying to the funding agencies - church supporters,foundations, USAID - that we are talking about an experiment in creating anew kind of educational institution that will be able to offer high qualityinstruction in the Third World while enriching education for the US - allwithout building buildings and highways and parking lots - I think we canget new and enlarged sources of funding, and that funding will includemonies for US participation in the instructional process.======================================================================VIII.SUMMARY OF "W H A T D I S T A N C E L E A R N I N G" MEANS FOR GHANA- Dr. Steve Eskow -======================================================================The future of Ghana depends on its ability to strengthen and grow itseconomy.To strengthen and grow the businesses and industries now in place, to createnew businesses and new jobs, to attract foreign business and investment.It can only do these things if it is able to develop a literate and trainedwork force for the global economyGhana needs people trained in business, in technology, in the trades, inscience, in engineering.Ghana, however, does not have the secondary and tertiary institutions itneeds for such development: it does not have the buildings, nor theteachers, nor the equipment.How, then, does Ghana break through to a new level of economic strength? Howdoes it train people for the jobs of today and for the businesses oftomorrow?VOLU proposes to create a new kind of teaching institution.A teaching institution that needs no capital for brick and mortar, for schoolbuildings.A teaching institution that uses teaching talent around the world, untilGhana has its own trained teachers.It will use the computer, itself the key to Ghana's future, to connect thestudents of Ghana to the teachers of the US: teachers in US communitycolleges, for one, institutions that have the technical and vocationalprograms of instruction that Ghana needs.VOLU camps will become computer learning centers.They will be equipped with computers, modems, VCRs, audio and videotapes,books.Students will get intensive instruction in the basic functions of thecomputer, and then begin their technical and vocational studies.They may study accounting, or marketing, or economics, or computer science,or management, or manufacturing.They will read, watch videotapes, discuss the material with each other andonsite mentors.They will send lessons to their instructors in the US via the internationaltelephone system and email.They will take part in seminars with America students, using asynchronousconferencing.The VOLU plans also call for an expansion of "service learning" studentsfrom the US who will come to Ghana, often with their professors, to help astutors, and to learn something of Ghanaian culture.The VOLU program will begin with intensive skill training in the basicfunctions of the computer: students will leave knowing a word processingprogram, and how to use spreadsheets and relational databases. They will ofcourse gain experience in telecommunications, and these skills and knowledgeshould help them in the job market.Some students will also be trained in the maintenance and repair ofcomputers and modems, and in functioning as "sysops," system operators oftelecommunication systems.VOLU plans also include creating a consortium of Ghanaian business,industries, schools, and churches: organizations that have the facilitiesand willingness to act as computer learning centers."Dr. Steve Eskow, PresidentThe Electronic University Network288 Stone Island RoadEnterprise, FL 32725=================================================================IX. UPDATE: C O N N E C T I V I T Y IN GHANA=================================================================Gideon Hayford Chonia (University Of Zurich; founder ofGhanaNet):A project, Ghana SchoolNET, has been initiated with the Ghana EducationService.To have more insight on this project, browse through our WEB:....We are building a computing center at Kokomlemle, where repairs andcourses will be given.We are networking 50 School together by the end of March 1996 as a pilotinstallation to an E-mail system only.Full Internet access will be by the end of the year.....We are still buying the neccessary networking equipments to connect to NCSin Ghana.I just sent 18 SUNSParc 1+ unix computers for our Academic Computing Center.=======================================================================X. F U N C T I O N A L L I T E R A C Y I N G H A N ADr. Adams Bodomo (Ghanaian Linguist)=======================================================================I will provide a brief outline of the functional literacy program in Ghana:Basic formal education and adult literacy campaigns have featured quiteprominently (at least, in terms of rhetoric) in most governmental andnon-governmental programs since independence in 1957. Almost 30 years afterindependence, the problem of illiteracy had so much aggravated that thegovernment still felt the need to embark on a massive literacy program. Aspart of its Education Reform Program, the Rawlings government in 1986initiated the National Functional Literacy Program under the auspices ofthe Non-Formal Education Division of the Ministry of Education. The programhad the following objectives (NFED 1992):i. to enable participants to better meet their personal and social needsthrough enhancing their abilities to deal competently with everyday life ina literate environment.ii. to equip learners with the requisite knowledge, attitudes and skillsthat will enable them raise the quality of life in their community.iii. to enable learners improve upon their communication skills throughfunctional literacy; andiv. to broaden the reading interests of learners and establish an attitudeof reading for pleasure through the provision of follow-up literacymaterials.Some of the following still continue to be mentioned as problems facingadult literacy campaigns by the government and various non-governmentalorganizations such as Ghana Institute of Linguistics, Literacy and BibleTranslation (GILLBT):i. lack of suitable primersii. low class attendance and participationiii. lack of suitable post-literacy campaigniv. ineffective supervision of classesv. lack of promotion of development and income generating activities.Another consideration you would have to make is take account of themultilingual picture in Ghana. Can you deliver computer literacy in bothEnglish and Ghanaian languages?Each of the above choices has consequences on others. For instance, if youchoose to concentrate on the formal sector, computer literacy in Englishwould be no problem but if you choose to help in the non-formal sectorwhere adult literacy is presently mainly in the mother-tongue (the Ghanaianlangauges), then you would have to consider providing this in themother-tongue, especially if computers are to facilitate the ruralfunctional literacy projects at the beginning stages/classes.-Dr. Adams Bodomo (Ghanaian Linguist).............................................................................XI. YOU ARE INVITED TO PARTICIPATE IN BUILDING AFRICA'S FUTUREDr. Edmund BrowneHow best can we organise a system of computers at vantage points in thecountry to support our edcuation and development objectives? I am sure thatVOLU (renowned NGO in Ghana) will be pleasantly surprised it has startedsomething small which will grow to become bigger with time.I am a Public Health Physician from Ghana and I am just about to complete anadditional degree, a Phd, in London. I lecture at UST School of MedicalSciences and plan to return home by the end of the year. One of my ambitionsis to introduce computer assisted learning to medical students in anenvironment where a university teacher may spend 24 hours a day justteaching!! I am also keen on introducing distance continuing education tohealth workers in rual areas; doctors, pharmacists, nurses, midwives, etc etc.It seems to me that we will have to assemble a team of teachers who canorganise courses for electronic education as well linking up with othercourses already provided on the internet. I guess if we are able to developthe software in our local languages then there should be no problem at all.In fact, I share the same office with a colleague from Thailand and there isalmost a Thai language version of all the regular softwares you can think ofdeveloped by Thai computing experts. We have some way to go but like Ialways maintain ...WE CAN DO IT!==================================================================XII.F I N A L T H O U G H T S-Bill Owen-We envision an exchange of video and email (with schools and institutionsoutside Ghana) starting next school year. Teachers who might want to visitGhana in support of internationalizing their curricula could gather infofrom us about how to tailor a visit to Ghana to meet their particularprofessional needs. Some (schools and students in the States) are usingemail to link to Ghana and to establish a longer term relationship,including the purchase of property and reincorporation into local lineages.On the Ghana side, we are seeking out ways to access instructional resourcesthat are available on the Internet or via enrolling in US community colleges.Most of the schools that I know use store and forward email at present.When online services become more efficient, then we may shift to them,possibly later this year. There is the divestiture of Ghana Telecom takingplace now.1997 could be quite different from 1996.Wilfred Owen, Jr.Reston Enterprises Ltd.P.O. Box 252, Techiman, B/AGhana+ + + + + + + + + + +NOTE: Donations of 386s, 486s, 586s, 14.4/28.8 modems, etc.(alltax-deductible) are needed for this project; in working order.Plz contact Osei or Cecil: darkwa@tigger.cc.uic.edu (312) 996-8508 crw@loop.com (310) 632-1582 tel/fax/ END /------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 08:44:34 -0800 (PST)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >, ;Subject: Re: [Fwd: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE]Message-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.961125084217.73524I-100000@homer10.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBassss,With all due respect, the "anti-Jammeh Ku Klux Klan" remark is bothinappropriate and offensive. YlvaOn Thu, 23 Nov 1995, BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH wrote:[NON-Text Body part not included]------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 12:21:56 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 961125122155_1784118204@emout12.mail.aol.com Malanding, you have raised very vital and intriguing questions and concerns.These concerns are shared by most members of the list and most Gambians ingeneral. I do not have answers to all your questions, however I will try togive some explanations based on my knowledge of the whole issue.One of the first thing we need to look into is the credibility of EbouJallow. If everything Ebou Jallow claimed is true, then we need to ask whydid he wait until he stole $3 million dollars before coming out with hisallegations. For those who were following this case from the beginning,should remember that Ebou Jallow’s first claim was that he left because theAFPRC is not serious in its promise to return the country to civiliandemocratic rule, and the Vice-Chairman, Captain Edward Singateh, wasresponsible for killing Koro Ceesay. All of these turned out to be false.When asked by Elizabeth Ohene of the BBC African Service about the $3 milliondollars he was alleged to have stolen, he vehemently denied taking it orknowing any thing about. He claimed he was neither the Accountant General northe Governor of the Central Bank to be capable transferring such an amount.>From an outsider’s perspective his assertions were very sound and credible.But I knew for a fact that Ebou Jallow was lying. There some members of theto whom I have explained what really happened at the time, in fact for someof them I even provided documented evidence supporting the Government’s claimthat he transferred the funds in to his personal account.The fact of the matter is that, following the July 22, 1994, military takeover, the AFPRC set up a special fund, AFPRC Development Fund with theCentral Bank. This fund was under the direct control of the AFPRC and thiswas set up grants and other assistance in response to the appeal of the AFPRCfor help in funding the development projects. Please note that this fund didnot come from the budget of the Government or revenues collected by theGovernment. Apart from the fund being used to finance the projects, it wasalso used to buy essential commodities such as rice, vegetable oil, onionetc. Because of the coup, the business community was stopped the importationof these basic needs and the AFPRC had to step in to avoid unnecessaryshortages and the consequences. It was under these circumstances that EbouJallow and the other Council members were empowered to transfer funds forvarious needs.The transfer of the $3 million was done by Ebou Jallow on the letter head ofthe Office of the Chairman, unbeknown to Jammeh. The transfer was discoveredwhen the Chairman’s Office was notify of the transfer by the Central Bank. Hewas called to explain the transfer on a Thursday morning, but he pretended toby sick before giving his explanations. The following day, Friday Ebou Jallowpretended to be sick and stayed that whole day. Then on Saturday, he fled toGeneva on board Swiss Air.Ebou Jallow’s letter forwarded by Yama Darboe did not hold in clarifyingthings. If what he stated in the letter is true, then how does he explain thefact that there was still $3 million in his account(currently frozen)? Theallegation of this so-called operation GREEN MEDICINE did not hold waterand that is why he does not mention it now. This was a ploy to get theAmericans interested in the matter, but after a thorough investigation by theUS authorities, the found his claims to be baseless.The Central Bank is one of the most efficient institutions in The Gambia, andthe stability of the Dalasi is a testimony to my assertion. It was in theearly days of the coup and things were not as they should have been, and as aresult some mistakes and oversights were done. All the loopholes have beenremoved since the Ebou Jallow fiasco.Some of the issues highlighted by Malading and other members will be answeredor addressed in due time depending on the availability of more information.The question of foreign bank accounts held by African Government officials isa matter needs to be addressed by all Africans. I remember some months beforethe coup, the World Bank and the IMF stated that there Gambians (about 40Gambians) who are starching millions of Dollars in foreign banks and theauthorities were informed of this. As I stated earlier in my previouspostings, I will give as much information and clarifications as possible. Iwill not be able to satisfy every body’s curiosity.As far as the $20 million is concerned, it never existed. The Consul Generalin Geneva got some information indicating that there was $20 million underEbou’s name in some bank in Switzerland, but the information turns out to befalse. The Government acted on that information to press further charges as apre-emptive measure just in case the information turns out to be true.There a lot of things that will be answered by history. I am sure in fewyears to come we will know what actually transpired and who was right orwrong.PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 09:40:23 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 199611251740.JAA25313@thesky.incog.com Latir Downes-Thomas has been added to the list. Welcome and please send in your intro to Gambia-l.Sarian------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 08:53:36 -0800 (PST)From: Kevin Connors < kconnors@igc.apc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:temporary off-lineMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19961125115432.34071d6e@pop.igc.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Please take me off the list for the remainder of November. I am going onholiday and won't be able to access my email. I will request to be put backon in December.Thank you very much.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 10:31:32 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:temporary off-lineMessage-ID: < 199611251831.KAA25334@thesky.incog.com Hi,request processed.Sarian> From kconnors@igc.apc.org Mon Nov 25 10:18:30 1996> Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 08:53:36 -0800 (PST)> From: Kevin Connors < kconnors@igc.apc.org > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re:temporary off-line> Mime-Version: 1.0> X-Sender: kconnors@igc.org > X-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, > "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > X-Sender: kconnors@pop.igc.apc.org (Unverified)> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Please take me off the list for the remainder of November. I am going on> holiday and won't be able to access my email. I will request to be put back> on in December.> Thank you very much.> Kevin Connors> The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth> Peace------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 14:24:10 -0600From: Mustafa Marong < mbmarong@students.wisc.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 199611252022.OAA71776@humvee.doit.wisc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Malanding, you have raised very vital and intriguing questions and concerns.These concerns are shared by most members of the list and most Gambians ingeneral. I do not have answers to all your questions, however I will try togive some explanations based on my knowledge of the whole issue.One of the first thing we need to look into is the credibility of EbouJallow. If everything Ebou Jallow claimed is true, then we need to ask whydid he wait until he stole $3 million dollars before coming out with hisallegations. For those who were following this case from the beginning,should remember that Ebou Jallow's first claim was that he left because theAFPRC is not serious in its promise to return the country to civiliandemocratic rule, and the Vice-Chairman, Captain Edward Singateh, wasresponsible for killing Koro Ceesay. All of these turned out to be false.When asked by Elizabeth Ohene of the BBC African Service about the $3 milliondollars he was alleged to have stolen, he vehemently denied taking it orknowing any thing about. He claimed he was neither the Accountant General northe Governor of the Central Bank to be capable transferring such an amount.>From an outsider's perspective his assertions were very sound and credible.But I knew for a fact that Ebou Jallow was lying. There some members of theto whom I have explained what really happened at the time, in fact for someof them I even provided documented evidence supporting the Government's claimthat he transferred the funds in to his personal account.The fact of the matter is that, following the July 22, 1994, military takeover, the AFPRC set up a special fund, AFPRC Development Fund with theCentral Bank. This fund was under the direct control of the AFPRC and thiswas set up grants and other assistance in response to the appeal of the AFPRCfor help in funding the development projects. Please note that this fund didnot come from the budget of the Government or revenues collected by theGovernment. Apart from the fund being used to finance the projects, it wasalso used to buy essential commodities such as rice, vegetable oil, onionetc. Because of the coup, the business community was stopped the importationof these basic needs and the AFPRC had to step in to avoid unnecessaryshortages and the consequences. It was under these circumstances that EbouJallow and the other Council members were empowered to transfer funds forvarious needs.The transfer of the $3 million was done by Ebou Jallow on the letter head ofthe Office of the Chairman, unbeknown to Jammeh. The transfer was discoveredwhen the Chairman's Office was notify of the transfer by the Central Bank. Hewas called to explain the transfer on a Thursday morning, but he pretended toby sick before giving his explanations. The following day, Friday Ebou Jallowpretended to be sick and stayed that whole day. Then on Saturday, he fled toGeneva on board Swiss Air.Ebou Jallow's letter forwarded by Yama Darboe did not hold in clarifyingthings. If what he stated in the letter is true, then how does he explain thefact that there was still $3 million in his account(currently frozen)? Theallegation of this so-called operation GREEN MEDICINE did not hold waterand that is why he does not mention it now. This was a ploy to get theAmericans interested in the matter, but after a thorough investigation by theUS authorities, the found his claims to be baseless.The Central Bank is one of the most efficient institutions in The Gambia, andthe stability of the Dalasi is a testimony to my assertion. It was in theearly days of the coup and things were not as they should have been, and as aresult some mistakes and oversights were done. All the loopholes have beenremoved since the Ebou Jallow fiasco.Some of the issues highlighted by Malading and other members will be answeredor addressed in due time depending on the availability of more information.The question of foreign bank accounts held by African Government officials isa matter needs to be addressed by all Africans. I remember some months beforethe coup, the World Bank and the IMF stated that there Gambians (about 40Gambians) who are starching millions of Dollars in foreign banks and theauthorities were informed of this. As I stated earlier in my previouspostings, I will give as much information and clarifications as possible. Iwill not be able to satisfy every body's curiosity.As far as the $20 million is concerned, it never existed. The Consul Generalin Geneva got some information indicating that there was $20 million underEbou's name in some bank in Switzerland, but the information turns out to befalse. The Government acted on that information to press further charges as apre-emptive measure just in case the information turns out to be true.There a lot of things that will be answered by history. I am sure in fewyears to come we will know what actually transpired and who was right orwrong.PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 22:12:28 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The List -ReplyMessage-ID: <19961125211648.AAA26850@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,Perhaps we should try to find out a possibility of establishingsoc.culture.gambia newsgroup and still keep gambia-l.I would suggest that list members start asking theirschool/institution for hosting such a service.Peace!Momodou------------------------------Date: Mon, 25 Nov 1996 19:07:23 -0600From: njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: modifying the listMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"To avoid further divisions within the group, I would like to suggest thatgroup members modify their subject headings (keeping it brief butinformative) so that those who scan their messages by subject can get anidea of what the message is and can then decide if they want to delete orread the message. I think that this might be easier on the list managers,than actually creating different subgroups within the list. Peace.N'Deye Marie----------------------->I like this idea too. Separating news items from some of the personal>idealogies might be quite helpful. It seems like the list is growing very>rapidly and there are too many messages being sent back and forth that makes>it practicaly impossible for some of us to keep up. People continually have>to rebottle their arguements and statements that at times I feel a lot of>non-essential information is being dissiminated to people who might as well>pass-up on some of it.>Qs and Cs welcome.>Yahya N. Darboe.-----------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate AssociateDept of Food, Agricultural & Biological EngineeringThe Ohio State University614/688-3445 (W); < njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 02:50:56 -0500 (EST)From: Sulayman Nyang < nyang@cldc.howard.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The ListMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFrom: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu Dear Fellow Members:I am writing to propose three things which I believewould improve the quality of the discussion and at the same time add toour greater knowledge about the Gambia.The first proposal is in line withwhat someone else has proposed. Let there a steady flow of news about theSenegambian region.This can be done in two ways. Encourage our colleaguesto report on activities of Gambians in different parts of the world.Wehave read about cultural activities in Scandinavia.We need to know aboutthe activities of Gambians in Germany, France, United Kingdom andAfrica.This is supposed to be a bulletin board for Global Gambia.Ourcolleagues such as Amadou and others have been forwarding news from theVOA, the Panaf News Agency and Reuter.The second proposal is that membersof this list who are engaged in research on the Gambia,should beencouraged to share thier findings with the rest of us.They can post"Research Notes". Some members have already done so. We need to encouragethem to continue the practice.The third proposal is for Gambians who readthe Gambian press daily to contribute to our discussion by posting what Iwould call "Gambia News Digest". Indeed, if our press men and women arewilling to make a deal with the list members,those of us who wish to writefor them through cyberspace can do so immediately.By working out such anarrangement, the members of this list can receive a steady flow of newsand information about the Gambia.Fellows, we can make maximal use ofcyberspace only when we recognise that this medium is more receptive tojunk mail than any other outlet available to us.Therefore, let us dialoguewithout becoming cybermail junkies.Peace and Love.------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Nov 1995 13:20:09 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: modifying the listMessage-ID: < 30B83F59.449C@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitN'Deye Marie Njie wrote:> To avoid further divisions within the group, I would like to suggest that> group members modify their subject headings (keeping it brief but> informative) so that those who scan their messages by subject can get an> idea of what the message is and can then decide if they want to delete or> read the message. I think that this might be easier on the list managers,> than actually creating different subgroups within the list. Peace.> N'Deye Marie> -----------------------> >I like this idea too. Separating news items from some of the personal> >idealogies might be quite helpful. It seems like the list is growing very> >rapidly and there are too many messages being sent back and forth that makes> >it practicaly impossible for some of us to keep up. People continually have> >to rebottle their arguements and statements that at times I feel a lot of> >non-essential information is being dissiminated to people who might as well> >pass-up on some of it.> >> >Qs and Cs welcome.> >> >Yahya N. Darboe.> -----------------------> N'Deye Marie N'Jie> Graduate Associate> Dept of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering> The Ohio State University> 614/688-3445 (W); < njie.1@osu.edu Ndey!!!I tend to agree more with this one.Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 26 Nov 1995 13:25:30 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The ListMessage-ID: < 30B8409A.1A7F@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSulayman Nyang wrote:> From: Sulayman S. Nyang ( nyang@cldc.howard.edu > Dear Fellow Members:> I am writing to propose three things which I believe> would improve the quality of the discussion and at the same time add to> our greater knowledge about the Gambia.The first proposal is in line with> what someone else has proposed. Let there a steady flow of news about the> Senegambian region.This can be done in two ways. Encourage our colleagues> to report on activities of Gambians in different parts of the world.We> have read about cultural activities in Scandinavia.We need to know about> the activities of Gambians in Germany, France, United Kingdom and> Africa.This is supposed to be a bulletin board for Global Gambia.Our> colleagues such as Amadou and others have been forwarding news from the> VOA, the Panaf News Agency and Reuter.The second proposal is that members> of this list who are engaged in research on the Gambia,should be> encouraged to share thier findings with the rest of us.They can post> "Research Notes". Some members have already done so. We need to encourage> them to continue the practice.The third proposal is for Gambians who read> the Gambian press daily to contribute to our discussion by posting what I> would call "Gambia News Digest". Indeed, if our press men and women are> willing to make a deal with the list members,those of us who wish to write> for them through cyberspace can do so immediately.By working out such an> arrangement, the members of this list can receive a steady flow of news> and information about the Gambia.Fellows, we can make maximal use of> cyberspace only when we recognise that this medium is more receptive to> junk mail than any other outlet available to us.Therefore, let us dialogue> without becoming cybermail junkies.Peace and Love.Prof.That sounds interesting to me.Keep up the good work down there!Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 06:31:21 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: VALUE OF THE DALASIMessage-ID: < 961126063121_805902023@emout01.mail.aol.com Sal,Sorry for the delay in responding to your posting pertaining to the stablevalue of the Dalasi. The value of the Dalasi is determine by the reserve ofthe nation, whether in the form of Gold Bars, Gold Dust or Foreigncurrencies. For The Gambia, the reserves are in Foreign currencies such asUS$, £ Sterling, German Mark and French Franc.The reason for the stability of the Dalasi is the fact that our reserves havebeen maintained at a steady level for the past fifteen (15) years. Even afterthe coup, the reserves were not affected. As a matter of fact our reserveshave been increased by 10% since the coup and this the main reason why theDalasi is stronger now than before the coup.Contrary to many believes, the reserves are not in The Gambia Central Bank inBanjul, but in banks in the US and UK.Another important factor is the rate of inflation, which has been undercontrol for a long time now. The rate of inflation went up slightly in theearly part of 1995 due to shortage of food stuff, but has since subsided. Theannual rate of inflation has dropped from 6.2% to 4.8%(between March and June1996). Prices of basic commodities have dropped dramatically since theSeptember elections as well. For instance a bag of rice now costs D155.00from D180/D200.00.The Central Bank should be commended for their good monetary policies.PeaceTombong------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Nov 96 13:10 GMT+0200From: Peter da Costa < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Let's focusMessage-ID: < m0vSLPe-0012h6C@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Fellow GAMBIA-L membersI entirely endorse Sulayman Nyang's suggestions.Since the purpose of this list is clearly to inform and stimulate debateabout The Gambia and related issues, it makes sense that mechanisms shouldbe put into place to ensure that it does not degenerate into a forum forgossip and for abuse being hurled back and forth.- As a media person myself, I agree the list should be a forum forinformation-sharing, and those who cross-post published material are doing aservice to the rest of us. The sooner we can get regular digests of what theGambian media is saying, the better. Our problem in The Gambia now is thatan atmosphere of fear still prevails and people in the country no longershare information as they did. So it is important that information isgathered and pooled on this list, and relayed to those few back home who reon-line - and vice versa.- In terms of debate about burning issues, this list is also a very validforum, and should contribute to the growth of pluralism and accountabilityin our country. But more often than not, valid comment is interspersed withpersonal messages which should be confined to two-way dialogue and be keptoff the list.- The bandwidth question is also important. If you're using a dial-upconnection to your Internet Service Provider, and happen to be in somewherelike Zimbabwe where connectivity is poor, you spend criminal amounts of timeon-line trying to download messages from GAMBIA-L, the lion's share of whichare simply polemical, or greetings, or quips.The lady who suggested we indicate clearly in our subject lines what we areposting about has a good point, since she clearly believes that rather thansplit up the list everyone should remain together.However discipline is not a strong feature of the Internet, and perhaps inthe interests of free debate we shouldn't seek to limit, but rather to include.Rather, we should consider the following options:1. Create separate lists for:a) news/informationb) comment and dialoguec) networking (Gambians worldwide establishing or re-establishing contact)and have a special digest of the three lists send to all once a week or atwhatever frequency is aggreable to all.2. Have GAMBIA-L moderated (though I have no doubt the listowners are busyenough with their various careeers, studies etc).Shout Outs from HararePeter26.11.96------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 09:25:48 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subdivisions in Gambia-lMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961126083836.18228B-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Everyone,I have been following the discussion on the proposed subgroups ordivisions as suggested by some members in the last few days. I would liketo share my thoughts on them with you. Gambia-l's current host institution( The University of Washington ) will not create any divisions with itslistservs. Even if they were to do that, I will not have the time andenergy to add on more responsibilities of managing another one and Ibelieve that the same thing applies to Abdou. Before I got involved withGambia-l, I had very little idea about the amount of work and timenecessary to devote in managing a listserv. As Abdou can attest, weare always bombarded with error messages which comes with almost everyposting that the list is unable to deliver to particular addresses. Wehave to sift through all of these to come up with solutions. We alwayshave to watch out for the list's configuration ensuring that it isconforming to our designed standards. Otherwise, corrective actions willbe taken. Those are just some of the behind the scences stuff that we areinvolved with and Abdou can elaborate on that further.If for some reasons there is dissatisfaction with the status quo,I strongly encourage anyone to negotiate with their Universities to createanother variation of Gambia-l designed to one's specification. This beinga free society, anyone can have the choice to subscribe or not tosubscribe.Personally, I do not see anything wrong with forwarding newsabout Senegambia/Africa from different news organizations. I do not haveaccess to PANA news agency and I appreciate the forwards from MomodouCamara, Amadou Janneh and others. This does not fall outside the scope ofGambia-l. The very essence of our list is to discuss, debate, exchangeideas and disseminate information which often comes in the news forwards.As Ndey Marie Njie pointed out if the subject headings/titles of thepostings or forwards are clearly reflective of the articles, then one candecide to read or delete them without even looking at them.Something that has been mentioned is the large volume of mails inGambia-l. I am and have been on other listservs and in comparison,Gambia-lis relatively slow. We have about 130 to 140 members at the moment andonly about 10 t0 25% are regular contributors. Compared to our closestEnglish speaking neighbor, Sierra Leone's Leonenet has about 3 to 4 timesmore members and that much busier in mail traffic. My opinion is thatGambia-l is a moderately busy list, something that I use as a sellingpoint to my friends whom recruit and concerned with heavy mail traffic.The number of mails generated daily vary depending on the topic and onecan take a statistical estimate of that to come up with an approximatefigure.This is all I can think of at the moment on this subject. I willappreciate more comments and feedback to the list. Again, as I had statedearlier, one can always start another Gambian listserv with yourUniversities, if those institutions are willing to host it.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: 26 Nov 1996 20:23:26 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IPS: FINANCE-AFRICA: World Bank SeeMessage-ID: < 2776236030.131691825@inform-bbs.dk ---forwarded mail START---Subject: IPS: FINANCE-AFRICA: World Bank Sees Rising Business Opportunities/* Written 3:22 PM Nov 18, 1996 by newsdesk in igc:africa.news *//* ---------- "IPS: FINANCE-AFRICA: World Bank See" ---------- */Copyright 1996 InterPress Service, all rights reserved.Worldwide distribution via the APC networks.*** 15-Nov-96 ***Title: FINANCE-AFRICA: World Bank Sees Rising Business OpportunitiesWASHINGTON, Nov 15 (IPS) - The World Bank is urging investors totake a ''fresh look'' at Africa.In so doing, it is looking to shore up the fortunes ofcountries that have struggled to implement its structuraladjustment programmes (SAPs). And in offering to help createimproved business climates, the Bank is itself struggling tomaintain an influential niche as official development funds aredwarfed by private financing.Private finance accounts for around 90 percent of all financialflows to the major emerging markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, LatinAmerica, and the Middle East, according to the Washington-basedInstitute for International Finance, an organisation of privatefinancial institutions.''It is time to take a fresh look at Africa and the newpossibilities for investment,'' Callisto Madavo, the Bank's vicepresident for Africa, said Thursday. ''Good returns are nowpossible as the reform programmes of African countries are put inplace and have an impact.''Speaking at a symposium organised by the American ForeignService Association to promote private investment in Africa,Madavo pointed to what he saw as signs of an improving climate forinternational business. A number of countries have liberalisedtheir exchange rates, lifted import restrictions, reduced tariffs,got rid of price controls on agricultural products, and begunreforms that should take some of the stress off the bankingsector.Economic growth has picked up to four percent per year for thecontinent as a whole, he said, though in some countries it isclose to 10 percent a year.At the same time, labour remains cheap enough to compete withAsia, Madavo noted.African interest is growing in areas traditionally favoured byU.S. investors, such as mining, gas, oil, and agriculturalproducts and processing, and privatisation opportunities''abound'' in primary products such as coffee, rubber, cocoa,cotton, and palm oil, and also in state-owned utilities, he added.For investors, he said, the ''potential rewards are high, andthere is increased interest on the part of African businessleaders to participate in joint ventures now that the environmentis more conducive to this expansion.''''The World Bank will continue to work with governments to helpcreate stable economies with improved business environments, buildinvestors' confidence, and help in the development of a thrivinglocal and international business community.''The Bank recently produced a report declaring, in its title,that 'Africa Can Compete!'The report touted Africa's competitive advantage in garmentproduction, which it said is based on low wages and, in mostcases, quota-free access to U.S. and European markets which imposequotas on Africa's Asian competitors.It found that a large and growing market exists for Africanhandicrafts, home furnishings, and ''mainstream garment,'' bywhich the Bank means Western ones.Of the five countries studied -- Zimbabwe, Kenya, Senegal, Coted'Ivoire, and Ghana -- ''those that have made the most progress inpolicy reforms, also show the greatest promise of developing anexport garment industry,'' according to the report.There is much at stake for these countries. ''To put the sizeof African garment exports in context, as well as to give an ideaof the magnitude of the potential: a one percent rate of growth inU.S. apparel imports would represent an increase of 275 milliondollars, more than 10 times the current exports of the fiveAfrican countries under study combined'' the report adds.The study warns, however, that ''constraints in the regulatoryand economic environments, including obstacles to procuring inputsfrom abroad at world prices, overly cumbersome bureaucraticprocedures, lingering doubts about investment security, andpotentially serious infrastructure bottlenecks need to beaddressed to create a solid base for future growth of theindustry.''In addition to positioning itself as a lobbyist for andwatchdog over market-friendly laws and policies in thesecountries, the Bank sees itself as well-placed to '''spread theword' about the newly found competitiveness of these countries,''fund training and technical assistance programmes.The Bank also is touting its pilot programme with Pier OneImports, a United States-based chain of stores selling homefurnishings. ''Pier One has expressed interest in working with theWorld Bank ...on a pilot programme to facilitate craft exportsfrom Ghana. Pier One would guarantee a certain level of demand andthe Bank and other donors could put in place the institutionalstructure to coordinate supply.'' (END/IPS/AA/96)Origin: Washington/FINANCE-AFRICA/-------forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 13:31:30 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961126133019.29852B-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMadiba Saidy has been added to the list. We welcome him and will forwardto introduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 26 Nov 1996 19:33:33 -0800 (PST)From: saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca (Madiba Saidy)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New member Introduction !!Message-ID: < 9611270333.AA04602@leed.chem.ubc.ca Content-Type: textHi Folks,I joined the GAMBIA-L mailing list this morning...and being the custom,I wish to introduce myself to you all.My name is Madiba Saidy...I am from KAUR (Saloum District) and attendedArmitage and then Gambia High School. I did my undergraduate studies atthe University of Ife (Nigeria) and graduated with a First ClassHonours.I am currently a Ph.D candidate in Surface Science...My area ofresearch is determining the details of surface structure forwell-characterized systems; this will help develop fundamentalunderstandings of surface reactions and other properties for a widerange of technologically significant areas (e.g. Heterogeneouscatalysis, Corrosion science, Semiconductor devices, Polymeric andBiological materials).Cheers,Madiba.__********************************************************************** Madiba Saidy **** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **** University of British Columbia **** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **********************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 01:35:03 -0500From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: testMessage-ID: < 961127013503_1453320116@emout03.mail.aol.com hi !anybody on-line with gambia-l, please let me know if you receive thismessage, since i havent gotten any mail on gambia-l since sunday i thinksomething might be wrong, with either my net connection or gambia-l.so please anybody who sees this message please replythank youabba------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 10:09:00 -0800From: Isatou B Kaira < kaiisa@hs.nki.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 329C83BC.2031@nw-mail.hs.nki.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello everyone,I just received an e-mail saying that I've been added to the Gambia-Lmailing list and so I have to introduce myself.Well, My name is Isatou B Kaira and I'm from Serrekunda. I attendedSt Joseph's and St Augustine's High School. I went on to Nigeria aftermy A'levels. But after almost two years of strikes I stopped. Then Imoved to Norway last year. I'm studying Information Technology at themoment with the hope of qualifying as a system analyst.I'm looking forward to receiving mail and contributing myself.Isatou.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 04:22:34 -0500From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The ListMessage-ID: < 961127042229_1453329197@emout07.mail.aol.com The discussion on the List traffic is back on again.A while ago, Mr. Jannehsuggested for members to cut down on unnecessary postings.I agreed with thatand offered another suggestion which wasn't contrary to Mr. Janneh's, but wastaken out of context by some.I'm happy to note that with Tony's endorsement,my idea is helping alleviate the problem of junk mail.Since the earlierdiscussion on this subject, many have been added to the List.Can you imaginehow much mail would have been sent through the List if members hadn't writtendirectly to Subscription Managers to request the admission of friends ?The idea of a sub-group is not bad, but the reasons given for its creationare not totally convincing.I think there's still room for improvement withwhat we have.Perhaps making rules and enforcing them would help prevent apossible exodus.The notion that we're all responsible adults and should beconsiderate of other peoples' concern and as such we need no rules, is beingutterly naive.Bassss made an interesting point that we can make a determination as to whatmail to read and what to ignore / delete by looking at the subject.I lovereading Bassss's postings, but his recent articles reveal acontradiction.With subjects " Re : Modifying the List " and " Re : The List", I was hoping to read his usual interesting postings.In response to N'dey, Bassss wrote " I tend to agree more with this one...Regards Basss ".Again, in his comment on Dr. Nyang's suggestion, Basssswrote " Prof. That sounds interesting to me.Keep up the good work down there".While these are kind words ( I feel sure my learned friend is appreciative), they don't spice up the discussion.While members send in their spicy comments, I'll tend to the fire at thebantaba.Its getting cold :)Musa Kebba Jawara------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 11:16:32 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: <19961127101926.AAA8052@LOCALNAME>Gambia-l,I would like to welcome both Madiba and Isatou to the Gambia-l, welook forward to your contributions.RegardsMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Nov 1995 14:10:49 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New member Introduction !!Message-ID: < 30B99CB9.5055@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableMadiba Saidy wrote:>=20> Hi Folks,>=20> I joined the GAMBIA-L mailing list this morning...and being the custom,> I wish to introduce myself to you all.>=20> My name is Madiba Saidy...I am from KAUR (Saloum District) and attended> Armitage and then Gambia High School. I did my undergraduate studies at> the University of Ife (Nigeria) and graduated with a First Class> Honours.>=20> I am currently a Ph.D candidate in Surface Science...My area of> research is determining the details of surface structure for> well-characterized systems; this will help develop fundamental> understandings of surface reactions and other properties for a wide> range of technologically significant areas (e.g. Heterogeneous> catalysis, Corrosion science, Semiconductor devices, Polymeric and> Biological materials).>=20> Cheers,> Madiba.> __> ********************************************************************> ** Madiba Saidy **> ** Advanced Materials and Process Engineering Laboratory **> ** University of British Columbia **> ** Tel :- (604) 822-4540 (Lab.) Fax :- (604) 822-2847 (lab.) **> ** (604) 228-2466 (home) (604) 228-2466 (home) **> ** Email :- saidy@leed.chem.ubc.ca msaidy@unixg.ubc.ca **> ********************************************************************Dr.Saidy!!You are most welcome!! We will need a lot of scientists in our SecondRepublic and beyond. Keep up the hardwork!!Regards Bassss!!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Nov 1995 14:20:30 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: testMessage-ID: < 30B99EFE.2314@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable ABALM@aol.com wrote:>=20> hi !>=20> anybody on-line with gambia-l, please let me know if you receive this> message, since i havent gotten any mail on gambia-l since sunday i thin=> something might be wrong, with either my net connection or gambia-l.>=20> so please anybody who sees this message please reply>=20> thank you>=20> abba=20Well ABBA!!I can tell you that I, for one, have received your message; and itdoesn't seem to me that anything is wrong,but you would be better offtalking to the guys behind the scenes: Loum,Abdou and others.Regards Basssss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Mon, 27 Nov 1995 14:57:25 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The ListMessage-ID: < 30B9A7A4.14EF@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable MJawara@aol.com wrote:>=20> The discussion on the List traffic is back on again.A while ago, Mr. Ja=nneh> suggested for members to cut down on unnecessary postings.I agreed with=that> and offered another suggestion which wasn't contrary to Mr. Janneh's, b=ut was> taken out of context by some.I'm happy to note that with Tony's endorse=ment,> my idea is helping alleviate the problem of junk mail.Since the earlier> discussion on this subject, many have been added to the List.Can you im=agine> how much mail would have been sent through the List if members hadn't w=ritten> directly to Subscription Managers to request the admission of friends ?>=20> The idea of a sub-group is not bad, but the reasons given for its crea=tion> are not totally convincing.I think there's still room for improvement w=ith> what we have.Perhaps making rules and enforcing them would help prevent=> possible exodus.The notion that we're all responsible adults and should=be> considerate of other peoples' concern and as such we need no rules, is =being> utterly naive.> Bassss made an interesting point that we can make a determination as to=what> mail to read and what to ignore / delete by looking at the subject.I lo=ve> reading Bassss's postings, but his recent articles reveal a> contradiction.With subjects " Re : Modifying the List " and " Re : The =List> ", I was hoping to read his usual interesting postings.> In response to N'dey, Bassss wrote " I tend to agree more with this one=....> Regards Basss ".Again, in his comment on Dr. Nyang's suggestion, Basss=> wrote " Prof. That sounds interesting to me.Keep up the good work down =there> ".While these are kind words ( I feel sure my learned friend is appreci=ative> ), they don't spice up the discussion.> While members send in their spicy comments, I'll tend to the fire at th=> bantaba.Its getting cold :)>=20> Musa Kebba JawaraMr.JAWARA!!Thanks for the careful observation.The chinese master,LAO-TSE wrote avery long time ago the following:"True words always seem paradoxical butno other form of teaching can take its place".I am not at all in myfighting spirit today,Mr. Jawara,but I can still say that I could seeonly complementarity,and not mutual exclusivity between the twoproposals you referred to.So,the apparent contradiction is contradictiononly in so far as TRUTH itself is self contradictry.Regards Bassss!!=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 10:09:30 -0500From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: [ oksana@TRAVNI.PP.KIEV.UA : GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!]Message-ID: < 199611271509.KAA29433@freenet2.carleton.ca ================= Begin forwarded message =================From: oksana@TRAVNI.PP.KIEV.UA ("Oksana A.Travnikova")To: SUNUGAAL@GWUVM.GWU.EDU (Multiple recipients of list SUNUGAAL)Subject: GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!Date: Wed, 27 NovSender: owner-ahadPrecedence: bulkReply-To: owner-ahad@pobox.com Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala RasulillahAs-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-BarakatuhuEemaan - 15th Rajab 1417 (27 Nov. 1996)Narrated 'Umar bin Al-Khattab:Once a Jew said to me, "O the chief of believers! There is averse in your Holy Book Which is read by all of you (Muslims),and had it been revealed to us, we would have taken that day(on which it was revealed as a day of celebration." 'Umarbin Al-Khattab asked, "Which is that verse?" The Jew replied,"This day I have perfected your religion For you, completedMy favor upon you, And have chosen for you Islam as yourreligion." (5:3) 'Umar replied, "No doubt, we know when andwhere this verse was revealed to the Prophet. It was Fridayand the Prophet was standing at 'Arafat (i.e. the Day ofHajj)"Bukhari Vol. 1 : No. 43Tell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)to majordomo@pobox.com. To unsubscribe, send 'unsubscribeahad' (in the body) to majordomo@pobox.com ------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 10:43:33 -0500 (EST)From: Alieu Muhamad Ceesay < aceesay@wam.umd.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The List (KEEP IT REAL)Message-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95.961127101129.10066A-100000@rac4.wam.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Everyone,My apologies,for this is kind of an overdue introduction but, asthe saying goes "it's better late than never". My name is Alieu Ceesay,I'm 23, and currently attending the University of Maryland at CollegePark, Md.I have been a member of the List for quite a while, checking inwhen ever I can, to some of the most interesting discussions concerningissues that I can relate to.It's very refreshing.I felt obliged tointroduce myself, after repeatedly coming accross reminders to new membersfrom Amadou.I'm sincerely honored to be a part of such an enlightening forumof "natives". Thanks for sharing your thoughts.On a more serious note, I think the list is getting kind of sourfrom the constant lashings out to each other.Correct me if I'm wrong, butI thought the main idea behind the creation of this list is to bringtogether peoples takes on issues that concern the Gambia. So to avoidfurther cluttering of the list, if anyone has a "beef" with anybody, trynot to convey it through the list. Instead, send it directly to the personit is intended for.Thanks and KEEP IT REAL.Alieu.------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 09:33:06 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Two new membersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961127092857.24816C-100000@saul6.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIJorn and Torstein Grotnes, both of Norway are have been added toGambia-l. We welcome them and will be looking forward to theirintroductions and contributions.I want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a happyThanksgiving especially to those in The United States where it is a majorholiday.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 09:52:13 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Subject: Re: [ oksana@TRAVNI.PP.KIEV.UA : GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!]Message-ID: < 199611271752.JAA02177@thesky.incog.com Hi,Talking about list traffic, this certainly is one. Why not use the list for what it was intended for? not everyone is interested in this subject. It'll be nice if interested muslims create an Islamic newsgroup where it'll be more appropriate to post these messages. Lets be considerate to the non-muslims on this list.Good day to all!Sarian> From bf299@freenet.carleton.ca Wed Nov 27 07:10:43 1996> Date: Wed, 27 Nov 1996 10:09:30 -0500> From: bf299@freenet.carleton.ca (Bocar Ndiaye)> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: [ oksana@TRAVNI.PP.KIEV.UA : GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!]> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> ================= Begin forwarded message =================> From: oksana@TRAVNI.PP.KIEV.UA ("Oksana A.Travnikova")> To: SUNUGAAL@GWUVM.GWU.EDU (Multiple recipients of list SUNUGAAL)> Subject: GREETINGS FROM RUSSIA!> Date: Wed, 27 Nov> -> Sender: owner-ahad> Precedence: bulk> Reply-To: owner-ahad@pobox.com > Bismillah Walhamdulillah Was Salaatu Was Salaam 'ala Rasulillah> As-Salaam Alaikum Wa-Rahmatullahi Wa-Barakatuhu> Eemaan - 15th Rajab 1417 (27 Nov. 1996)> Narrated 'Umar bin Al-Khattab:> Once a Jew said to me, "O the chief of believers! There is a> verse in your Holy Book Which is read by all of you (Muslims),> and had it been revealed to us, we would have taken that day> (on which it was revealed as a day of celebration." 'Umar> bin Al-Khattab asked, "Which is that verse?" The Jew replied,> "This day I have perfected your religion For you, completed> My favor upon you, And have chosen for you Islam as your> religion." (5:3) 'Umar replied, "No doubt, we know when and> where this verse was revealed to the Prophet. It was Friday> and the Prophet was standing at 'Arafat (i.e. the Day of> Hajj)"> Bukhari Vol. 1 : No. 43> Tell others about AHAD - A Hadith A Day!> To subscribe to AHAD, send 'subscribe ahad' (in the body)> to majordomo@pobox.com. To unsubscribe, send 'unsubscribe> ahad' (in the body) to majordomo@pobox.com ------------------------------Date: 27 Nov 1996 21:48:55 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: U.N.-AFRICA: Contenders Wait for Boutros-Ghali's Exit/RELATEMessage-ID: < 1989603294.137168609@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 26-Nov-96 ***U.N.-AFRICA: Contenders Wait for Boutros-Ghali's Exit/RELATE/AT EDS: Pls relate the following item to one run earlier fromthe United Nations entitled 'UNITED NATIONS: U.S. Criticised forVeto Again U.N. Head/by Farhan HaqUNITED NATIONS, Nov 25 (IPS) - The contest for U.N. secretary-general in recent days has resembled a vaudeville act, where thespotlight is focused on the incumbent, Boutros Boutros-Ghali,but dozens of other people are waiting just behind the curtainfor when he is yanked from the stage.Last week's veto by the United States of Boutros-Ghali's bidfor a second term virtually ensures that the Egyptian will notcontinue in office after Dec 31. U.S. diplomats told IPS thisweek that their position had not changed, and that Washingtonwas waiting for other names to be submitted to the 15-memberU.N. Security Council for consideration.No other names have yet materialised, however. In deferenceto Africa, the Council has been prodding for the Organisationof African Unity (OAU) and African delegations here, to suggestnew contenders from their region. But Africa has so farremained silent.''Our preferred candidate, the sitting secretary-general, hasbeen vetoed,'' British Ambassador John Weston, whose nationjoined 13 others to vote for Boutros-Ghali last week, saidMonday. ''Now we need to have other names to work on if there isto be an African secretary-general.''But many African diplomats resent the idea that they mustchoose again after the OAU already selected Boutros-Ghali as itscandidate this summer. ''Why do they insist that Africa mustsubmit a candidate?'' one diplomat, who asked to remainunidentified, asked. ''Africa has already submitted itscandidate. It has no other.''Behind those words, however, lies a fact known to all U.N.diplomats: There are already many Africans who have beencampaigning quietly for the top spot, and who may grab Africa'sattention if, as expected, Washington does not bend.In recent days, speculation has focused on Under-Secretary-General Kofi Annan, a Ghanaian; Cote d'Ivoire's ForeignMinister, Amara Essy; OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salimof Tanzania; Islamic Conference Secretary-General Hamid Algabidof Niger; former Mozambican Education Minister Graca Machel;and Gertrude Mongella, the former Secretary-General of the 1995Women's Conference in Beijing and a Tanzanian.Diplomats here confirm that all are being considered ascandidates, and that African nations may turn to them to ensurethat diplomats from the region hold the U.N.'s top spot for twofive-year terms. If he is rejected, Boutros-Ghali, an Egyptian,will be the first secretary-general not to serve two terms.Within the short list, however, there is still muchinfighting, especially between Anglophone and FrancophoneAfrica, and among the various sub-regions. As one Africananalyst said of the situation, ''Africa will not unite behindone candidate if Boutros-Ghali steps down. They will name all ofthem.''Among the current list of contenders, Annan, the head of theU.N. peacekeeping office, enjoys the most respect in Washington.He is regarded favourably for his work in handling crises incentral Africa and the former Yugoslavia and for re-shaping U.N.peacekeeping to respond most effectively to crises.The problem, however, is that Washington's tacit support forAnnan has hurt him at a time when the U.S. veto of Boutros-Ghalihas only bolstered the incumbent's standing. ''The United Stateshas managed to unite 184 nations in support of someone most ofthem don't even like,'' Jessica Mathews, a senior fellow at theCouncil on Foreign Relations, argued in The Washington Post onMonday.As such, Salim is enjoying greater support, particularly forhis leadership of the OAU in recent years. China has alwaysapproved of Salim, who helped the People's Republic obtain itsseat in the United Nations -- at the expense of Taiwan -- in1971.China proposed Salim as its candidate for secretary-generalin 1981, but the U.S. vetoed him repeatedly, as it still seemsinclined to do.Another problem for Salim is that his organisation, the OAU,has already endorsed Boutros-Ghali.Amara Essy has been popular at the United Nations, where heserved as president of the General Assembly in 1994. He is alsorespected in France, which has been a strong supporter ofBoutros-Ghali so far, and in Francophone Africa. Thosecredentials could make him a strong candidate if he runs, whileWashington reportedly was satisfied with his term as Assemblypresident.The recent push by international women's groups to place awoman in the top spot would appear to help Mongella and Machel,both of whom have credentials in the United Nations for work onwomen's and children's concerns.But Mongella, as one U.N. staffer conceded, ''would be aterrible choice. She was completely ineffective at (the FourthWorld Conference on Women in) Beijing.''Machel has been in the public eye here following the releaseof a report on the consequences of war on children which waspublished by the U.N. Children's Fund but written by a specialcommission she headed. She has since taken on such thorny issuesas child prostitution resulting from war, the use of childsoldiers and the land mines crisis.But Machel, the former Mozambican first lady, is not a careerdiplomat, and reportedly does not seek to be secretary-general.Other African candidates are even longer shots. SenegalesePresident Abdou Diouf is reportedly interested, and could gainFrance's support, but has a poor human rights record inSenegal's Casamance region. Algabid has support in the Muslimworld, but may be considered too connected with Islamicmovements for the West's comfort. (Five of the six secretaries-general, including Boutros-Ghali, have been Christian; none havebeen Muslim.)More to the point, both Diouf and Algabid come from countries --Senegal and Niger respectively -- which have diplomaticrelations with Taiwan, ensuring that China will find themunacceptable.Ultimately, the one African with the most going for him inthe region itself is still Boutros-Ghali. That position is ahighly ironic one: the Egyptian diplomat was the only choice ofsix submitted by Africa in 1991 not to come from sub-SaharanAfrica, and his performance during crises in Somalia and Rwandahas come in for much criticism.Boutros-Ghali's supporters are hoping that, as with the firstU.N. secretary-general, Trygve Lie, in 1951, the currentstandoff at the Security Council will lead to a compromise inwhich his tenure is extended for up to two more years. If thatcompromise is brokered, Boutros-Ghali will have Africa to thank --and Washington may have Africa to blame. (end/ips/fah/jl/96)------------------------------Date: 27 Nov 1996 21:55:11 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks Ways to Retrieve Stolen FundsMessage-ID: < 1174728670.137168773@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 27-Nov-96 ***UNITED NATIONS: U.N. Seeks Ways to Retrieve Stolen Fundsby Thalif DeenUNITED NATIONS, Nov 27 (IPS) - The United Nations is seekingways to recover more than 3.2 million dollars in funds fromoutside contractors, vendors, and staffers who are accused ofdefrauding the organisation.Ghana is urging the world body to create a new mechanism thatis charged with retrieving stolen U.N. funds and evenconfiscating properties purchased with ill-gotten gains.The ''rampant embezzlement and mismanagement that goes on inthe U.N. system impugns on the credibility of the world body,''says Ambassador Jack Wilmot of Ghana. ''The hands of theSecretary-General (Boutros Boutros-Ghali) should be strengthenedto deal with such adverse findings.''Between 1994 and 1995, there were 148 cases of fraud andpresumptive fraud in the United Nations, involving some 3.2million dollars. But the world body has recovered only 612,544dollars.''The recovery of just over 612,000 dollars out of millionsof dollars lost in fraud and presumptive fraud is a laughablepercentage of recovery,'' Ambassador Ahmad Kamal of Pakistantold U.N. delegates here Tuesday.''A transparent and effective system of accountability shouldbe established,'' Kamal pointed out.The Secretariat is still investigating a Geneva-based U.N.staffer who was accused early this year of defrauding theorganisation to the tune of nearly half a million dollars.The alleged fraud is said to have taken place at the U.N.Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) whose closure hasbeen demanded by the United States as part of a restructuring ofthe United Nations.Besides the 3.2 million dollars in losses during the last twoyears, the United Nations also continues to investigate the lossof about 3.9 million dollars from a compound that housed theoffices of the U.N. peacekeeping operations in Somalia in 1993.Although Scotland Yard was called in to investigate the loss,investigators have drawn a blank. But the case has not beenclosed.The United Nations' regular budget which finances the day-to-day operations of the world body is made up of set contributionsfrom the 185 member-states, while agencies such as the U.N.Development Programme (UNDP), the U.N. Population Fund, and theU.N. Children's Fund are financed by voluntary contributions.Ukraine is concerned about the millions of dollars lostthrough waste, overpayments, and the purchase of junk.''Since the General Assembly had called for personalaccountability in staff performance, the Secretariat shouldensure that staff involved in losses and mismanagement were madepersonally accountable,'' said Ambassador Volodymr Kosyi.Canada singled out the 844,000 dollars in overpayments madelast year to staff at the U.N. Iraq-Kuwait Observation Mission(UNIKOM) and the 300,000 dollars in overpayments to the U.N.Mission of Observers in Tajikistan.''Overpayments of mission subsistence allowance must berecovered and managers held accountable for losses incurred dueto their mismanagement,'' Ambassador Sam Hanson of Canada toldU.N. delegates.The 'Group of 77' developing countries says the 132-membergrouping is concerned about the irregularities and mismanagementin the U.N. system and the impact on the credibility of theorganisation.''At a time when the organisation is the object ofcriticisms, the existence and dissemination of these affairsdamage the image and undermines the confidence of world publicopinion,'' Ambassador Nazareth Incera of Costa Rica said onbehalf of the Group of 77.She referred to the acquisition of some 650 generators,valued at 7.2 million dollars for U.N. forces in Zagreb. Thegenerators were either not used or sent to other missions.She also questioned the transfer -- without a properaccounting -- of equipment worth more than 35 million dollars,and the lack of internal control over 50 million dollars inreimbursements to troop-contributing countries, of which atleast 185,000 dollars were based on fraudulent claims.(end/td/jl/jm/96)------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 01:56:57 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 961128015657_2082747561@emout12.mail.aol.com BANJUL, Nov 27 (Reuter) - The head of Gambia's main legal opposition party,the United Democratic Party (UDP), said on Wednesday it would take part inthe January 2 parliamentary election.Party leader Ousainou Darboe, defeated by Yahya Jammeh in September'sdisputed presidential election, said the decision followed assurances fromthe independent electoral commission on the conduct of the campaign and thepoll.The assurances included release of all political detainees, full access tostate media and no interference by security services in politics."I am optimistic that my party will win a majority of the seats," he toldreporters, saying it would contest all 45 constituencies on January 2.Jammeh, who ousted civilian independence president Sir Dawda Jawara in July1994 on grounds of corruption, quit the army to stand in September's poll. Hewas sworn in as president on October 18.(c) Reuters Limited 1996REUTER NEWS SERVICESource: Central News Agency, Taipei, in English 1103 gmt 25 Nov 96Text of report by Taiwan Central News Agency (via Internet)Taipei, 25th November: ROC [Republic of China] President Li Teng-hui andvisiting Gambian President Yahya Jammeh signed a joint communique on Monday[25th November] with the two leaders pledging to work for strengthenedbilateral ties.Li and Jammeh signed the joint statement at the Presidential Office, withVice-President Lien Chan, Gambian Foreign Minister Baboucar Blaise Jagne andother senior government officials witnessing the ceremony.In the communique, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the existingstate of friendly and close cooperative relations between the two countriesand promised to promote mutual interests among their respective governmentsand peoples.Accordingly, President Li has accepted an invitation to visit the WesternAfrican nation, with details of the trip to be arranged through diplomaticchannels, the communique said.The two leaders also agreed that nations should resolve their disputesthrough dialogue, negotiations or other peaceful means based on theprinciples of independent sovereignty and equality.Jammeh reaffirmed Gambia's firm stance in support of the ROC's bid to enterthe United Nations and other international organizations, adding that activeROC participation in such organizations and related activities would beconducive to world peace and prosperity and would promote the economicadvancement of developing nations.Jammeh lauded the achievements of the ROC in democratization and economicdevelopment over recent years. He also expressed appreciation for the ROC inhelping to upgrade Gambia's agricultural technology and in providing medicaland other forms of assistance.After signing the joint communique, Jammeh and his entourage again thanked Lifor the warm hospitality extended during their stay in Taiwan.The Gambian delegation, which also included Agriculture and Natural ResourcesMinister Musa B. Mbenga, arrived here Wednesday [20th November] for a six-dayvisit.Before his departure, Jammeh said in a morning press conference that the ROCshould provide more information about Taiwan to African nations to counterthe "money diplomacy" campaign launched by mainland China in Africa.Jammeh said that money does not buy friendship and nations cannot be boughtwith cash, stating that "friendship comes from the bottom of the heart andnot from the pocket. Friendship based on money will be short-lived."Jammeh made the remarks when asked how the ROC should respond to Beijing'srecent financial overtures to African nations that maintain official tieswith the ROC.This is the first overseas visit by Jammeh since assuming the presidency lastSeptember. He said he was glad to witness firsthand the ROC's development inthe political, economic, social and industrial fields during his trip here,and that the Taiwan experience serves as a suitable model for Gambia.Jammeh stressed that he would continue to speak for the ROC in theinternational community to minimize misconceptions by other nations towardsthe ROC.During his stay in Taiwan, Jammeh has called on several government officialsand visited the Hsinchu Science-Based Industrial Park, Taiwan FisheriesResearch Institute, China Steel Corp and other economic establishments.Jammeh said that agricultural and fishery products of Gambia are similar tothose of the ROC, and he welcomed Taiwan businessmen to invest in hiscountry.Jammeh also attended a luncheon hosted by Vice-President Lien. In theafternoon, President Li bade official farewell to the visiting delegation ina ceremony held at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. The group departsTaiwan on Monday night.(c) BBC Monitoring Summary of World Broadcasts.BBC MONITORING SERVICEBBC MONITORING SERVICE: ASIA-PACIFIC 27/11/96PEACETOMBONG SAIDY------------------------------Date: Tue, 28 Nov 1995 13:48:45 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIAMessage-ID: < 30BAE90C.21BE@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable TSaidy1050@aol.com wrote:>=20> BANJUL, Nov 27 (Reuter) - The head of Gambia's main legal opposition pa=rty,> the United Democratic Party (UDP), said on Wednesday it would take part=in> the January 2 parliamentary election.> Party leader Ousainou Darboe, defeated by Yahya Jammeh in September's> disputed presidential election, said the decision followed assurances f=rom> the independent electoral commission on the conduct of the campaign and=the> poll.> The assurances included release of all political detainees, full access=to> state media and no interference by security services in politics.> "I am optimistic that my party will win a majority of the seats," he to=ld> reporters, saying it would contest all 45 constituencies on January 2.> Jammeh, who ousted civilian independence president Sir Dawda Jawara in =July> 1994 on grounds of corruption, quit the army to stand in September's po=ll. He> was sworn in as president on October 18.> (c) Reuters Limited 1996> REUTER NEWS SERVICE>=20> Source: Central News Agency, Taipei, in English 1103 gmt 25 Nov 96> Text of report by Taiwan Central News Agency (via Internet)> Taipei, 25th November: ROC [Republic of China] President Li Teng-hui an=> visiting Gambian President Yahya Jammeh signed a joint communique on Mo=nday> [25th November] with the two leaders pledging to work for strengthened> bilateral ties.> Li and Jammeh signed the joint statement at the Presidential Office, wi=th> Vice-President Lien Chan, Gambian Foreign Minister Baboucar Blaise Jagn=e and> other senior government officials witnessing the ceremony.> In the communique, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the exis=ting> state of friendly and close cooperative relations between the two count=ries> and promised to promote mutual interests among their respective governm=ents> and peoples.> Accordingly, President Li has accepted an invitation to visit the Weste=rn> African nation, with details of the trip to be arranged through diploma=tic> channels, the communique said.> The two leaders also agreed that nations should resolve their disputes> through dialogue, negotiations or other peaceful means based on the> principles of independent sovereignty and equality.> Jammeh reaffirmed Gambia's firm stance in support of the ROC's bid to e=nter> the United Nations and other international organizations, adding that a=ctive> ROC participation in such organizations and related activities would be> conducive to world peace and prosperity and would promote the economic> advancement of developing nations.> Jammeh lauded the achievements of the ROC in democratization and econom=ic> development over recent years. He also expressed appreciation for the R=OC in> helping to upgrade Gambia's agricultural technology and in providing me=dical> and other forms of assistance.> After signing the joint communique, Jammeh and his entourage again than=ked Li> for the warm hospitality extended during their stay in Taiwan.> The Gambian delegation, which also included Agriculture and Natural Res=ources> Minister Musa B. Mbenga, arrived here Wednesday [20th November] for a s=ix-day> visit.> Before his departure, Jammeh said in a morning press conference that th=e ROC> should provide more information about Taiwan to African nations to coun=ter> the "money diplomacy" campaign launched by mainland China in Africa.> =11Jammeh said that money does not buy friendship and nations cannot be=bought> with cash, stating that "friendship comes from the bottom of the heart =and> not from the pocket. Friendship based on money will be short-lived."> Jammeh made the remarks when asked how the ROC should respond to Beijin=g's> recent financial overtures to African nations that maintain official ti=es> with the ROC.> This is the first overseas visit by Jammeh since assuming the presidenc=y last> September. He said he was glad to witness firsthand the ROC's developme=nt in> the political, economic, social and industrial fields during his trip h=ere,> and that the Taiwan experience serves as a suitable model for Gambia.> Jammeh stressed that he would continue to speak for the ROC in the> international community to minimize misconceptions by other nations tow=ards> the ROC.> During his stay in Taiwan, Jammeh has called on several government offi=cials> and visited the Hsinchu Science-Based Industrial Park, Taiwan Fisheries> Research Institute, China Steel Corp and other economic establishments.> Jammeh said that agricultural and fishery products of Gambia are simila=r to> those of the ROC, and he welcomed Taiwan businessmen to invest in his> country.> Jammeh also attended a luncheon hosted by Vice-President Lien. In the> afternoon, President Li bade official farewell to the visiting delegati=on in> a ceremony held at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall. The group departs> Taiwan on Monday night.> (c) BBC Monitoring Summary of World Broadcasts.> BBC MONITORING SERVICE> BBC MONITORING SERVICE: ASIA-PACIFIC 27/11/96>=20> PEACE> TOMBONG SAIDYHEllO!!I think its relly great to learn that Mr.Darboe & Co. have decided thatthey would take part in the coming elections afterall.As the partysupported by 36% of the Gambian people,their participation is crucial ifwe are to be able to enter the next phase of our this very shy andsluggish democratic experiment.So even though there is no love lustbetween myself and the UDP,I still must congratulate Mr.DARBOE & Co. forariving at a good decision not only for the people who entrusted themwith their votes in the past elections,but also for the future ofparliamentary democracy in our country.So THANK YOU Mr. Darboe forfinally maturing and behaving like the leader of a major politicalparty.Regards Basss!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 18:17:34 -0500From: "Latir Downes-Thomas" < latir@earthlink.net To: < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA + IntroductionMessage-ID: < 199611282318.PAA25496@cyprus.it.earthlink.net Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAs this is my first posting on this mailing list I think it would beappropriate for me to introduce myself.My name is Latir Downes-Thomas. Although I was born and have lived in NewYork City, USA most of my life I am Gambian by descent with my familyresidence in Faraja, KSMD.I am currently studying film and video production in New York and I am alsoan intern with Inter-Press Service.Mr. Saidy's posting ''NEWS FROM THE GAMBIA'' included a Reuters NewsService report that said the UDP's decision to contest in the upcomingelections '' followed assurances from the independent electoral commissionon the conduct of the campaign and the poll."The assurances included release of all political detainees, full access tostate media and no interference by security services in politics.''If this is all true, does anyone know how the PIEC intends on enforcingtheir ''assurances''? In the last election when both the UDP and the APRCbrought their complaints to the attention of PIEC members, the commissionseemed somewhat powerless in trying to enforce their own rules.For example, exactly what will the PIEC do to assure equal access to thestate media, especially if one party isn't receiving equal access as theUDP claimed during the presidential elections?The fact that the UDP will contest as a party is also quite interesting. Ithink it would be fair to characterize the UDP as a party whose memberswere basically and genuinely disenchanted with the rule of the former AFPRCand thus the aligning of the strangest of bedfellows to prevent theregime's continued rule.That coalition of former political foes held up because of their commongoal, i.e. to unseat the AFPRC regime and considering all the constraintsthey had to deal with they did quite well. Can this same coalition holdfor the upcoming elections? I'm not sure they can.It was easy then to rally around one candidate who quite frankly was andstill is a political newcomer and whose only known allegiance was to aparty that no longer exists. Ousainou Darboe was a good candidate for sucha coalition because he was, well, neutral. I have yet to see any evidenceof him having any affiliation to the PPP, NCP or GPP. Indeed his UPbackground including his father's problems with Jawara regime as a staunchUP member and Sherrif Dibba's historical and complete disdain for the UPshould show evidence to the contrary.In the January 1997 elections however, the situation will be different.The UDP will have to chose among members who were previously politicalenemies and in some cases ran against each other.A case in point is Bakau, a constituency that the UDP won in the Septemberelections. The two candidates who ran against each other in the 1992elections followed it with a bitter dispute over the very close results andconduct of the elections. They are now both members the UDP and are freeto run in January. Who do you think the party will choose as itscandidate? Will the other still support the party? I'm sure the partywill find itself having to deal with issues like this all over the country.My Saidy also included a press clipping detailing President Jammeh's visitto Taiwan that I also found interesting. According to the report Jammehsaid " in a morning press conference that the ROCshould provide more information about Taiwan to African nations to counterthe "money diplomacy" campaign launched by mainland China in Africa."Jammeh said that money does not buy friendship and nations cannot bebought with cash, stating that 'friendship comes from the bottom of theheart and not from the pocket. Friendship based on money will beshort-lived.' ""Jammeh made the remarks when asked how the ROC should respond to Beijing'srecent financial overtures to African nations that maintain official tieswith the ROC.''I wonder then why the AFPRC decided after 'undemocratically' seizing powerin 1994 to establish diplomatic relations with the democratic Taipeigovernment.I would love to read what others on GAMBIA-L have to say.Peace.Lat------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 22:59:46 -0500From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: re: testMessage-ID: < 961128225945_1421701037@emout08.mail.aol.com hellothanks everybody for acknowledging my message, we are back online again, themistake was on my computerthanks againabba------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 23:44:41 -0500From: Andy Lyons < alyons@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: US State Department Travel AdvisoryMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19961129044441.2d97f456@nervm.nerdc.ufl.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"The Gambia - Public AnnouncementNovember 12, 1996U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATEOffice of the SpokesmanFor Immediate ReleaseOn November 12 the U.S. Embassy in Banjul issued the following PublicAnnouncement:"American citizens traveling in the Gambia should be aware that numerousacts of armed violencehave occurred in areas outside the greater Banjul area during the pastweekend. There are reportsof several deaths and injuries among security personnel. The Gambia isscheduled for NationalAssembly elections on January 2, 1997. The American Embassy in Banjuladvises Americanstraveling to The Gambia that there is an increased risk of instability inThe Gambia during the pre-and post- election period, November 12 - January 15. The Embassy recommendsthat allAmericans maintain a low profile and avoid large crowds. There is anincreased number of militarycheckpoints throughout the country, including the greater Banjul area.Travelers should beprepared to stop for all checkpoints and be searched. In the event oftrouble, please stay in yourresidences and do not go out. U.S. citizens traveling in The Gambia arestrongly encouraged toregister at the Consular Section of the U.S. Embassy immediately uponarrival, at which time theycan receive updated information on travel and security in The Gambia."For further information on travel to The Gambia, consult the Department ofState's latest ConsularInformation Sheet for The Gambia.This Public Announcement will expire on January 30, 1997.------------------------------Date: Thu, 28 Nov 1996 23:37:36 -0600 (CST)From: Alieu Jawara < umjawara@cc.UManitoba.CA To: Gambia-l < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Subscribe AhadMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.91.961128232843.18772B-100000@merak.cc.umanitoba.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII would like to ask the brother who posted the e-mail address forsubscribing to a "hadith a day" to please send it to me (directly to mymail box) again. Please keep up the good work (fi sabeelillah). I seenothing wrong with sending such an address for interested list membersto join.On a completely different note I would like to welcome new membersespecially Madiba Saidy, Musa Sohna, etc. I will mail you guys directlypretty soon.Tanks very much, bye for now.Alieu------------------------------Date: 29 Nov 1996 17:09:04 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-RELIGION: A Clash Between FaithsMessage-ID: < 3021668318.146457292@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---Date: 29/11/96 16:11Subject: SIERRA LEONE-RELIGION: A Clash Between Faiths- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 29-Nov-96 ***SIERRA LEONE-RELIGION: A Clash Between FaithsBy Lansana FofanaFREETOWN, Nov 29 (IPS) - Followers of a new indigenous religionin the poorer areas of the city here have encountered stiff resistance from Christians and Muslims, who have dismissedthe new religion as a haven for the country's outcasts.Clashes between followers of the Dina Bayisor (which means NoKing Like God) religion and Christians and Muslims havebeen reported on more than 10 occasions in the poorer areas ofMabayla, Goverment Wharf and King Jimmy Wharf in the capital's eastern area.''Sometimes, when we get together to pray, our enemies comearound and start hauling insults at us. They even pelt uswith stones and physically attack us,'' explained Lubiyor, afollower of the religion whose former name was Hassan Kamara.''Some of our followers sustained injuries when we wereattacked on our way to the national stadium where different religious believers recently converged to pray for peace in thecountry,'' Lubiyor added.The Dina Bayisor religion was founded by Issa Turay, who sayshe is about 33 years old. He is now known as Prophet Mahdissa. The son of a farmer, who is also a Muslim cleric,Mahdissa, who comes from Kambia district in northern Sierra Leone, claims to be self-taught.The religion seeks to promote peace and harmony and it hastwo commandments: ''Do unto others as you would want themto do unto you; and Eat, drink and smoke whatever you think isgood for you''.Worshippers meet twice a day for prayers at their place ofworship called Yorkrafi, which is sandwiched among run-down shacks in the Mabayla ghetto here.According to Prophet Mahdissa, he received a vision when hewas a child. He says the religion started in 1971. ''I had a vision that I am God's messenger. I will spread the messagein spite of persecution from non-believers,'' Mahdissasaid.''The last time I was brutalised right in front of the lawcourts. I was preaching to a group of potential converts when a mob of thugs descended on me and started beating me up,''the controversial prophet explained.But persecution, Mahdissa said, is part of a prophet'sprofile. ''A prophet is never honoured in his home country. Even Jesus Christ was rejected by his people and persecuted,''Mahdissa said. ''I know I will face all of this and I am thoroughly prepared.''The new religion has attracted mainly the poor and youth, andother religious leaders have accused Mahdissa of leading them astray. ''That man is a criminal and a child of Satan,''said Sheik Umar Sesay, a senior Imam at one of Freetown's mosques.The Sheik likened Mahdissa to the false prophets writtenabout in Christian scriptures. ''These are the last days. The scriptures said it and it is prophecy fulfilled. We are goingto see the emergence of several false prophets like Mahdissa. I don't think he should be taken seriously,'' the Muslimcleric said.But not everyone dismisses Mahdissa and his religion. Membersclaim the religious sect has thousands of followers inFreetown and in northern Sierra Leone, where it originated. Thetwo dominant religions in the country are Islam (40 percent) and Christianity (30 percent).The religion has adopted the Temne language, spoken by 40percent of the about 4.3 million people in this West African nation, as its medium of communication and worship. Its HolyBook, called the Furkan (which means the Goodness of God)is also written in Temne.While the tenets of the religion call for prayer and fasting,it also allows its followers to indulge in drugs and other practices, which are the main bone of contention withChristian and Islamic religious leaders here.''Our religion does not stop anyone from smokingweed(marijuana) or drinking,'' Mahdissa said. ''We believe a manisbest fit to determine what to eat, smoke or drink...'', headded.A sociologist at the University of Sierra Leone, IsmailConteh, believes that the Bayisor religion needs to be carefully studied as a phenomenon among the poor in the society.''I think this is a growing religion. It is catching upquickly in the slums and ghettos. No amount of harassment canstop it,'' Conteh said. (end/ips/lf/pm96)---forwarded mail END------ OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Nov 1995 23:19:23 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: vaccination conference in DakarMessage-ID: < 30BCC04A.2D2C@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable--=20Senegal To Host Vaccination ConferenceDAKAR, Senegal - The Senegalese capital, Dakar, will host a majorconferenceon vaccines from December 9 to 10.=20Announcing the conference, an official from the World HealthOrganization's Children'sVaccine Initiative (CVI) said the meeting will be "the major annualevent of the year in thefield of global vaccines and immunization activities."=20It will group the resources of the five CVI partners - WHO, the Unitednations Children'sfund, UNDP, the World bank and the Rockfeller Foundation -- for a widerange ofdiscussions regarding the current state of vaccines and immunization "with a special focus onimmunization activities in Africa."=20The gathering will be the first of its kind in Africa to bring hundredsof vaccination andimmunization experts since the CVI was inaugurated at the World Summitfor children inNew York in 1990.=20It will coincide with the 200th anniversary of the discovery of thefirst vaccine, againstsmallpox.=20According to the CVI, the welcome address will be made by the Senegaleseminister ofhealth and social action, Ousmane Ngom.=20The meeting will also see the announcement of the largest donation everto be made bypharmaceutical companies in support of the African polio eradicationinitiative.=20On Dec. 10, the CVI will present its first annual awards for exellencein science and socialmobilization to four key players in the vaccine/immunization field.=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Wed, 29 Nov 1995 23:26:57 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Miss WORLD ControversyMessage-ID: < 30BCC210.6182@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable-- Miss World Is For Whites Only=20HARARE, Zimbabwe - The Swazi-based Pan-African Consultancy andProductivity Institute said Thursday it was impossible for African womento win the annualMiss World Beauty contest because of racist biases.=20In a statement released to the Zimbabwe Inter-African News Agency, theregistrar-generalof the institute, Nyimpa-Benyaw, said allegations of racialdiscrimination in the coverage ofthe beauty pageant by the international media showed that the event wasmeant for whites.=20This year's Miss World contest was held in India on Sunday, and won byMiss Greece,Irene Skliva. The first runner up was Miss Colombia, Carolina Arangowhile Miss Brazil,Aunska Prado, was the second runner up.=20"The white stereotype of the black has not changed since the time ofcolonialism. For blackwomen to fit into the strait jacket of non-black beauty, they have tostarve to become slim soas to meet non-black beauty standards," Nyimpa-Benyaw said.=20Miss Zambia and Miss Tanzania who participated in the 18-day event, werereported assaying the African contingent among the 88 competitors was shunned bythe press becausethey were black.=20Miss Zimbabwe, Nomsa Ndiweni, was also among the 88 world contestants.=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Fri, 29 Nov 96 15:25:33 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Miss WORLD ControversyMessage-ID: <9611292125.AA04129@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainThe "Miss World" contest is based on a premise that is at best false. Thepremise of the contest is necessarily that women all over the planet can bejudged on one set of standards. (By the way, one set of standards is absolutelynecessary for the contest to be a contest.)I am not sure why sub-Saharan African countries keep sending their beautycontestants to the "Miss World" and "Miss Universe" contests. Whatever theagreed-upon standards at these contests, they are NOT sub-Saharan African.I wish sub-Saharan Africans would note the false premise inherent in thesecontests and realize that we have nothing to complain about if we actually sendour beauty representatives to compete in them. If the "Miss World" contestoriginated in sub-Saharan Africa, the standards of the contest would naturallybe skewed towards sub-Saharan Africa.The long and short of it is that I think the Swazi-based Pan-AfricanConsultancy and Productivity Institute should shut up...- FrancisPS: Contrary to the subject title, this is hardly a controversy... just a caseof bad logic...------------------------------Date: Sat, 30 Nov 1996 01:29:14 -0500From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 961130012913_806426120@emout20.mail.aol.com hello abdou or tony !a friend of mine, Yankuba Saidy, would like to join gambia-l, could youplease sign him on.thank youabba------------------------------Date: Sat, 30 Nov 1996 01:34:50 -0500From: ABALM@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 961130013449_1218945424@emout04.mail.aol.com hello abdou, tonythe e-mail address of the new member i introduced to you is:yankuba saidythanks againabba------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Nov 1995 15:01:11 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Miss WORLD ControversyMessage-ID: < 30BD9D07.50E4@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableFrancis Njie wrote:>=20> The "Miss World" contest is based on a premise that is at best false. T=he> premise of the contest is necessarily that women all over the planet ca=n be> judged on one set of standards. (By the way, one set of standards is ab=solutely> necessary for the contest to be a contest.)>=20> I am not sure why sub-Saharan African countries keep sending their beau=ty> contestants to the "Miss World" and "Miss Universe" contests. Whatever =the> agreed-upon standards at these contests, they are NOT sub-Saharan Afric=an.>=20> I wish sub-Saharan Africans would note the false premise inherent in th=ese> contests and realize that we have nothing to complain about if we actua=lly send> our beauty representatives to compete in them. If the "Miss World" cont=est> originated in sub-Saharan Africa, the standards of the contest would na=turally> be skewed towards sub-Saharan Africa.>=20> The long and short of it is that I think the Swazi-based Pan-African> Consultancy and Productivity Institute should shut up...>=20> - Francis> PS: Contrary to the subject title, this is hardly a controversy... just=a case> of bad logic...Mr.NJIE!I don't know how you arrived at your definition of CONTROVERSY,but thelast time I consulted my dictionary the meaning was as follows:-"prolonged argument esp. over social,political or moral matters" As forthe meaning of beauty,it was a "combination of qualities that givepleasure to the senses or to the moral sense or intellect" And if we addone more thing, namely the title the occasion,MISS WORLD PAGEANT,theentire picture becomes much more apparent.Now,I do agree with you that there must be one set of standard inorderto run a contest,but it cannot follow from that that the components thatgo into the configuration of that SET OF STANDARD must necessarilybiased.So,since the pronouced title is MISS WORLD and not MISSCAUCASIAN,it should be the duty of anyone interested in it to put enoughpressure on the organizers ,so that the mechanism that decides who winsand who loses be configured in such a way that it would be reflectivenot only of the qualities of beauty of one human tribe, but of theinternational community as a whole.And that can easily be done by,first,choosing various judges from various cultures; and,two,by trainingthose multi-ethnic,multi-cultural judges to look for those qualitiesthat constitute female beauty in most cultures.So, the scream you heard from the Zimbabwean lady, is a scream of aperson who wanted the rules be changed so that her people also would oneday stand the chance of winning this grande aesthetics contest.And yourattempt to silence such an important protest,such a petition for justiceand fairness on the international stage is disturbing ,to say theleast.That is why I want you to listen to the master,AIMER CESAIRE :-"But the work of man is just begining, and it remain to man to conquerall the violence entrenched in the recess of his passion.And no racepossesses the monopoly of beauty,of intelligence,of force,and there is aplace for all at the Rendez Vous Of Victory" And what more could I addto that except that the struggle for justice,equal and fair treatmentfor allcontinues!!! =20Regards Basssss!!!!--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Nov 1995 23:19:06 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RIOTS AT DAKAR'S CENTRAL PRISONMessage-ID: < 30BE11B9.CED@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable30 Nov 96 - Senegal-PrisonersPrisoners Riots At Dakar's Main PrisonDakar, SENEGAL - Four inmates and a warder sustained injuries during ariot byprisoners at Dakar's main prison Friday evening, the Senegalese newsagency reportedSaturday.=20The incident, according to the director of prisons, Col. Djiby Diop andthe prison's warden,Lamine Thior, was sparked by a squabble between a senior officer and aprisoner whorefused to go back to his cell after his day's duty.=20The two officials alleged that the prisoner rushed towards a window inthe visiting room andhurt himself in the process. As he was being taken to hospital, otherinmates got the falseimpression that he had been beaten by the warders.=20The inmates then rushed towards the offices of the prison guards,throwing stones.=20According to the warden, about 50 prisoners scaled the correctionalhouse's walls and threwstones to the house of the warden and his deputy.=20Riot police were called in but by the time they arrived, order had beenrestored although fourprisoners ignored an order to return to their cells. In the confusionsituation, the riot policefire in the air. A guard and four guards were injured and had to betaken to hospital.=20Col. Diop and warden Thior conceded in an interview with the Senegalesenews agency thatsecurity problems existed at the prison, which was overcrowded with 968inmates, including835 people who are awaiting trial.=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------Date: Thu, 30 Nov 1995 23:30:10 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: "GENDER APARTHEID" IN A ZAMBIA HOTELMessage-ID: < 30BE1452.1D12@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=iso-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableZambia-SexismZambian Women Protest Against "Sexist" Hotel>From Mildred Mulenga; PANA Staff CorrespondentLUSAKA, Zambia - Women delegates attending a sub-regional meeting hereonSaturday joined hundreds of their colleagues protesting against sexistpractices at the"Holiday Inn Garden Court", one of Zambia's leading hotels.=20The demonstrators accused the inn of discriminating women who went tothe hotel whenunaccompanied by men.=20The militant women stopped some of vehicles and advised passengers tostay away from thehotel, arguing that it had breached the Zambian constitution, whichrecognises the 1979United Nations convention on the elimination of all forms ofdiscrimination against women.=20The Zambian women were supported in their demonstration by theircolleagues fromBotswana, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania andZimbabwe, who arecurrently attending the African Women's Development and CommunicationNetwork(Femnet) conference.=20Saturday's demonstration was inspired by an incident which occured earlythis month whenthe winner of the 1994 Miss Zambia beauty contest, Elizabeth Mwanza, whowas preventedfrom entering the hotel because she was not in company of a man.=20Under the guise of preventing prostitution, the inn's management has putup a policy thatprevents women from patronising their hotel if not accompanied by men.=20But Mwanza told PANA that she intends to institute legal actions againstthe hotel because ithas been denying women their rights of freedom and movement.=20"The fact is you will still find prostitutes in the hotel and the hotelknows how those prostitutesfind their way in the rooms. Why should it only be women to be refusedto enter the hoteland not men as well. what criteria does the hotel use to distinguish whois a prostitute andwho is not?," Mwanza questioned.=20Stlankie Chipeya, South Africa's women's national coalition projectmanager who isattending the Femnet conference, expressed her "disgust" at the hotelfor promoting genderapartheid.=20" I was really shocked to note that Holiday Inn Hotel here in Zambiarefuses women who areunaccompanied to enter the hotel. Why should apartheid be practisedagainst women? Wehave Holiday Inns in South Africa which don't deny entrance to women.How do they knowthis is a prostitute, is it written on their heads, ?" wondered Chipeya.=20Some of the demonstrators at the hotel carried placards, including somewhich read :"Holiday Inn Garden of Adam," "Expose Holiday Inn sexism Horrors,""Holiday InnBreaches Constitution" and "Keep Out Sexist Hotels."=20In 1992, a Zambian woman activist, Sara Longwe, filed and won her casein the Lusaka highcourt against Hotel Intercontinental, which had barred her from enteringa hotel room in thecompany of her white husband.=20--=20SZDD=88=F0'3Af=A8=03------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 44************************* A clear conscience fears no accusation - proverb from Sierra Leone Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

