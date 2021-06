Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: Ebou Jallow`s Case

by

2) Re: demystifying the Myth

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

3) Re: demystifying the Myth

by

4) RE:REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOW

by

5) FOOD FOR THOUGHT

by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

6) New Member

by

7) New Members, etc.

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

8) research associate position (fwd)

by

9) new member

by

10) More Open Position Announcements (fwd)

by

11) Dr. Darboe's $24.7 Million Question

by Yama Darboe <

12) The $24.7 million question

by Yama Darboe <

13) forwaring Fatou Khan's posting

by ABDOU <

14) Re: new member

by "A. Loum" <

15) THE THREE STEPS BACKWARD

by Yaya Jallow <

16) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by Anna Secka <

17) New member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

18) UDP conditions

by Yama Darboe <

19) More light on the Jammeh-Jallow Financial deal????(from Dr.

Darboe)

by Yama Darboe <

20) Re: Dr. Darboe's $24.7 Million Question

by "Inqs." <

21) Re: UDP conditions

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

22) Re: UDP conditons

by

23) SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Rewards for Repentant Rebels

by

24) Re:Swiss bank scandal

by Kevin Connors <

25) Re: THE FARAFANNI INCIDENT

by

26) Re: UDP conditions -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

27) Re:Swiss bank scandal

by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

28) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by

29) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by

30) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by Francis Njie <

31) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by "BEYAI" <

32) Re: UDP conditions -Reply

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

33) Re: UDP conditions

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

34) Re: UDP conditions -Reply

by Yama Darboe <

35) Swiss Bank Scandal

by Yama Darboe <

36) Re: UDP conditions

by Yama Darboe <

37) Re: UDP conditions

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

38) Re: Swiss Bank Scandal

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

39) Introduction

by Ndey Drammeh <

40) Re: Introduction

by

41) Re: Swiss Bank Scandal

by

42) Re: UDP conditions

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

43) Re: Introduction

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

44) Re: Swiss Bank Scandal

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

45) A pleasure ...

by Andrea Klumpp <

46) Re: UDP conditions

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

47) The Dangers of Ignorance

by Yama Darboe <

48) Re: A pleasure ...

by

49) Re: The Dangers of Ignorance

by

50) DV-98 LOTTERY ISSUE

by

51) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by ahmed tijan deen <

52) Re: A pleasure ...

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

53) Re: UDP conditions -Reply

by ahmed tijan deen <

54) Jobs/grants/internships!!!!(fwd)

by

55) Re: Introduction -Reply

by Ndey Drammeh <

56) Mailing list

by

57) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

58) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

59) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by

60) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by

61) Communication

by Andrea Klumpp <

62) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

63) Unsubscribe Chris da Costa

by

64) Re: Introduction -Reply

by

65) new membership...

by

66) New Member

by "A. Loum" <

67) new member

by

68) Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace?

by

69) MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

70) Re: Communication

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

71) Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

72) MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

73) [Fwd: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE]

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

74) Americans in Senegal warned to be careful (fwd)

by "A. Loum" <

75) Fwd(2): SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace? //correction//

by

76) Re: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE

by ABDOU <

77) Re: Introduction

by



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 17 Nov 1996 17:21:23 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Ebou Jallow`s Case

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



How much speculation has been made on the "Ebou Jallow Case"?. I am

not aware of people in our midst writing statements that can be

considered speculative. Maybe I am wrong.



Alpha, thanks for throwing more light on PIEC's jurisdiction and I

hope opposition parties are able to field in enough candidates.

Otherwise, the blame will rest first on PIEC for the hike before we

look elsewhere. If this increase is not the making of PIEC and if it

is true that most Gambians are dissatisfied with it, then PIEC ought

to let the Gambain people know who initiated the fee increase.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 17 Nov 1995 14:40:18 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: demystifying the Myth

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ALPHA ROBINSON wrote:

>

> I have been following the discussions in the list with keen interest.

> I feel the urge to write to clear the thick clouds of

> misinformation looming over cyberspace trying to confuse the fine

> curios minds in search of the truth. In this humble contribution I

> wish to throw light on some myths surrounding the PIEC, the electoral

> process and the democratic process in the Gambia in general. But

> first allow me to quote Abdulrahman Mohamed Babu (may his soul rest

> in peace). In his postscript to Walter Rodney's book "How Europe

> Underdeveloped Africa", Babu wrote: "If by looking into the past we

> have known the present, to know the future we must look into the past

> and the present. Our action must be related to our concrete

> experience and we must not give way to metaphysical hopes and wishes-

> hoping and wishing that the monster who has been after us throughout

> our history will some day change into a lamb, he won't. Freedom of

> the will..means nothing but the capacity to make decisions with

> knowledge on the subject. We know the subject only too well, and he

> is a monster. Do we have the capacity to make a decision..? The

> people must answer"

>

> This text was written in a different context, but it bears relevance

> to Africa today more than ever before. Indeed we know the subject too

> well! This is why Toni wrote "I cannot prove it but my instincts tell

> me that this was not the PIEC'S unilateral decision" (referring to the

> increase of deposit for candidates). We know it so well that it forms

> part of our instincts. The winter sleep is long over. So who increased

> the deposit of candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis?

>

> The Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission

> (PIEC) Mr. G. J. Roberts wrote in a letter dated October 28 1996

> addressed to Mr. Sidia Sagnia, senior administrative secretary of

> the United Democratic Party (UDP), in response to the conditions put

> forward by that Party (see UDP Conditions in the list): " Before

> commenting on the content of the letter, I would like to restate that

> the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was created under

> Decree NO.62, with the mandate to conduct elections, including the

> referendum, during the transitional period, culminating in the

> election to the National Assembly and the setting up of an

> Independent Electoral Commission under the new Constitution. It's

> function are guided by the Elections Decree, 1996 (Decree No.78) and

> other related decrees promulgated by the AFPRC. The PIEC does not

> have the power to go beyond the provisions in the decree".

>

> The Election Decree promulgated by the then AFPRC is therefore

> clearly RESPONSIBLE for the increase of the the deposit to be paid by

> candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis and NOT the PIEC! The new

> constitution on its part never made mention of 5000 Dalasis

> deposit and is not yet in force anyway since president Jammeh was

> sworn in according to Decree 95. The separation of the 2 Elections

> has no influence whatsoever on the sum nor did the PIEC ever claim

> that the increase was undertaken in order to finance its activities.

> If anything, the separation of the 2 Elections is most likely an

> attempt to initiate what lies in the new Constitution, according to

> which Parliamentary Elections are to be held 3 months after the date

> of election to office of the president.

> There were attempts to reverse this decision from concerned circles

> in the Gambia, but to no avail. The PIEC also attempted to push the

> Presidential Elections to a later date in order to allow candidates

> more time to prepare for the Election, but did not succeed. Its

> decision to allow contesting parties equal coverage on Television

> and over Radio Gambia during the campaige period of the

> Presidential Elections was also nullified.

>

> In my opinion, the PIEC has not made secret its desire to remain

> truly independent while trying to make the best out of its

> restricted powers. In the same letter quoted earlier Mr. Roberts

> wrote: " If any political party violates any directions of the

> commission, the party can be deregisterd or derecognised. But if the

> incumbent government refuses to comply with any directions or

> disregards any regulation framed by the Commission, the options

> available for it are either to call off the Elections or to proceed

> with the Elections in the best possible manner it can, after

> expressing its protest to the government and informing the public

> about it. The PIEC has no powers of coersion". The point is very

> clear!

>

> Of course the high deposit of 5000 Dalasis per candidate has a very

> clear influence on the forthcoming Elections. Putting aside the UDP

> whose conditions are very unlikely to be met, the deposit burden is

> the limiting factor for other parties' participation. The NRP has so

> far announced 3 candidates. Its leader Mr. Hamat Bah was reported

> saying that his party cannot shoulder the financial burden. PDOIS has

> so far announced 9 candidates but is hoping to put up more, depending

> on how much more it can afford to be stretched financially. The APRC

> is expected to put up candidates everywhere. So far the leaders were

> not heard complaining about high deposits. The newly formed Party,

> has not yet made any public statements concerning its number of

> candidates. This is the true picture of the forthcoming Elections in

> which the legislative arm, i.e those who shall be empowered to make

> laws for the country and dismiss the president from office when

> necessary shall be elected.

>

> In a closing note I would like to emphasize the importance of having

> gambian newspapers on the net. That would certainly help to clarify

> things and dispel rumours and false informations and if well

> arranged, the views on the net may be transmitted to the readers at

> home, thus bridging the gap. As we are marching towards a new

> millenium in which the people of the world seem to be asking for

> nothing less than what belongs to them: the power to controll their

> lives, their minds and their resources, no person can stop the sun

> from shining. To uphold otherwise is to err, for the people will

> answer.

>

> Thanks for reading through.

>

> Alpha



Alpha!!

All of us know that no commission can sufficiently coerce an incumbent

government, but that is not what we are expecting. What we are expecting

is an electoral commission that would be decent,

courageous,nationalistic and dignified enough to tender its resignation

when the government has flouted the rules with impunity. There is no

government that can,credibility wise,afford two or three Electoral

Commissions tendering their resignations.So,if your suggestion that the

Commmisson is not happy about the degree of independence they have is

correct,then what is the moral justification

for its members to still be in this job?!



All we want is to be able to Hire and Fire our leaders; and since many

human societies all around the globe have been able to achieve that,

there can be nothing metaphysical about wanting that in the the Gambia

also.It may or may not be achieved now, but achieve, it will and must;as

surely as the Shining Sun you referred to.



Regards Basss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 17 Nov 1996 07:33:41 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: demystifying the Myth

Message-ID: <



Alpha, I agree with much of what you said, but don't you think members of the

PIEC ought to resign rather than "....make the best out of its restrictive

powers".Apparently, the " best" they provided or are providing benefits one

side---- hence, we question " its desire to remain truly independent ".



After posting news reports and commenting on developments in Gambia with

regards to the release of some detainees and the shoot out at the Farrafenni

barracks, Tombong is strangely silent on the " Mother of all scandals-----

The Jammeh / Jallow Swiss Gate ".

Perhaps Mr. Saidy, the busiest Gambian diplomat has more pressing needs to

attend :)

SOLDIERS WITH A DIFFERENCE / VENGEANCE....A movie in the making starring :

Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh July ' 94 - Dec.' 94

Captain Yaya Jammeh Dec. ' 94 - Sept. ' 96

Skip by EXECUTIVE Order the rank of Major

Retired Colonel Yaya Jammeh Sept ' 96 .....

Just when I thought we wouldn't see another Field Marshall Idi Amin Dada or

Emperor Bokasa, here comes " his holliness" multimillionaire Retired Colonel

Yaya A.J.J.Jammeh.Building a mosque ( Yaya Jammeh Mosque ) in State House has

made him a " devout muslim"



Musa Kebba Jawara



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 17 Nov 1996 19:13:43 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: RE:REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOW

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Tombong, this is musa Bassadi here and I would like to make a brief comments

regarding the JAMMEH/JALLOW Swiss scandal but this time I do not expect an

answer from you.I know that you have already been prodded by list members to

break your eloquent silence on the matter; for my part I want to urge you to

remain silent and let your Boss the mighty Jammeh to do the talking. Friends,

with all fairness to our distinguished diplomat Mr. Saidy, this matter is beyondhim. However, Tombong you will be foolish to come to your Boss' defence on this

one.



One thing is going well for Jammeh though, he has power and he knows how to

apply it on his subjects...a devastating prove of sheer naivete on the part

of Gambian and members of this list are no exception. With this I mean we don't

engage national issues such as the Swiss saga and deliberate on them

effectively. It is fair to say that the Jawara administration also exploited thesame weaknesses of Gambians which led to their outstanding electoral success

over the years...If we are to claim that we belong to the thriving democratic

nations in the new millenium, then it is about time we changed our attitudes

and start thinking a new. Unfortunately, had the previous administration

inculcated into the minds of the average Gambian, the basic tenets of democracy

in which the people engage one another in genuine discussions...no corrupt

polician or leader could get away with a scandal of this magnitude without

facing the verbal lynching of the Gambian people. Remember folks, president

Nixon had to leave office ignominiously on matters that are less serious than

this in my opinion.



As Gambians, we have to understand that this episode.. for lack of a better termgoes beyond our borders and descending through the ears of bureacrats in the

World Bank and the IMF. Given the above proviso, these institution have very

little respect, if any, for black Africa as a whole.



This scandal would not augur well for the Gambia in the international community,at a time when we urgently need their assistance to jump-start the economy

after two years of anaemic growth or fair to say stagnation.



GAMBIA-L, LET US ENGAGE THE ISSUES AND SEE WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: TO COMMUNITY

OR DEGRADATION !



NOTE: ...these institutions..



MUSA BASSADI

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 10:01:32 + 0100 MET

From: "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

To:

Subject: FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Message-ID: <



Dear Bass,



I read your mail with keen interest. This is not a reply as

time does not allow me to elaborate at the moment. Please consider

the following question:



- If the PIEC should resign and opposition parties boycott the

Elections where does Gambia go from there?

- When the going really gets tough (for no innocent head will expect

the APRC to submit itself like a lamb) where will you and I and all

those who call for boycott be?

- Does the country really have a common agenda around which everyone

shall rally?

- Is the Gambia really united ( the army, the language groups, those

who benefited from the old regime vs those who enjoy today etc.

etc.)?

- How do you expect the centre to hold?



- What alternative do you suggest for the Gambia?





Hope these will serve as food for thought for everyone.



Much respect.

Regards,



Alpha



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 16:45:36 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <19961118154725.AAA6616@LOCALNAME>



Amadou,

Please add Mr. Garba Diallo to the list, he is a friend from

Mauritania and teaching at the International Peoples College here.

His e-mail is:-



Peace

Momodou Camara

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 12:00:27 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New Members, etc.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Two new members have been added: Christopher Foxwell and Garba Diallo.

As is customary, we expect intros from them. BTW, many new members are

yet to send us formal intros. We can't compel any one to do so. But

I suggest we post a listing of the membership from time to time so that

many of the regular contributors won't feel too lonely in cyberspace.



Just an idea!

Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 14:34:54 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: research associate position (fwd)

Message-ID: <v02130500aeb678544663@[128.146.141.79]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 14:44:58 -0600

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <v02130501aeb67a2bb50a@[128.146.141.79]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi Tony/Sarian/Abdou,



Please add a good friend of mine's to the newsgroup. Her name is Ndey

Drammeh and her e-mail address is



N'Deye Marie



-----------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Associate

Dept of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

The Ohio State University

614/688-3445 (W); <







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 15:00:30 -0600

From:

To: africans@iastate.edu

Subject: More Open Position Announcements (fwd)

Message-ID: <v02130504aeb67e7db8f1@[128.146.141.79]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 11:52:10 -0800

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: Dr. Darboe's $24.7 Million Question

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



The judgement in the case of the Republic of Gambia V Mr. Ebou Jallow,

from a court in Swizerland last month, in which Mr Jallow prevailed, raises

many questions.



1) The judgement made a mention of $20 million, but did not clarify in whose

account or where the said amount was deposited;



2) Who summoned the Swiss Banker to travel to Gambia to open a personal

account for Yahya Jammeh?



3) Where did Yahya Jammeh get $4.7 million deposited in his persoanl account

in less than one year after he took power?



4) Why did Yahya Jammeh authorize Ebou Jallow to transfer $3,000,000 from

his account to that of Ebou Jallow.



5) Since the monies in question were in the personal ac****s of Yahya jammeh

and Ebou Jallow, why was the Republic of The Gambia named plaintiff in the case?



6) How much was the lawyer who represented the Gambia government paid and

where did that money come from?



7) Did the other council members of AFPRC know these financial transactions

or was this strictly an Ebou Jallow- Yahya Jammeh deal?



8) If the $24.7 million belonged to the people of The Gambia, who made the

determination that the sum was safer in the personal accounts of Yayha

Jammeh and Ebou Jallow than in the Central Bank of The Gambia?



The people of the Gambia have the right to ask and demand answers to

these questions. We must remember that Yahya Jammeh justified his overthrow

of the Jawara Regime with the claim to rid Gambia government and society of

rampant corruption. He also takes pride in his government for being

accountable and transparent.



Tombong has been very good in helping The Gambia-L members keep

abreast with the information about the Farafenni incident and we are

grateful. Perhaps, he can also help enlighten us on this $24.7 million

question.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 15:57:27 -0500

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: The $24.7 million question

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Basssss,

Your contributions on the list on various issues have been very

insightful and I am sure we are all very appreciative. Accordingly, I am

anxious to read your comments about the $24.7 million question.

-yama





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 16:18:53 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: forwaring Fatou Khan's posting

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I think that the UDP's demands are reasonable and if Jammeh is

aiming towards a democratic government he would not hesistate to meet

these conditions.What seems to amaze me is the fact that we still

have the NIA's.I could understand it in a millitary government of

paranoia but in a so called democratic government,Please!

What do they actually do?The last time I heard they were searching

peoples homes for bleaching creams(very important tasks Ha!)

I think it is time for president Jammeh's advisers to tell him to

lose the NIA.

One of my professors asked me if the Gambia is a democratic country

and I told him that we have the perfect version of african

democracy.You do everything in your power to hold to your office

until you die if the millitary do not overtake power.He looked

strangely at me for a moment and said "okay"

Have a nice weekend everybody.

FATOU













------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 13:53:47 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Ndey Drammeh has been added. We welcome her and will look forward to her

introduction and contributions.



Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================







On Mon, 18 Nov 1996, N'Deye Marie Njie wrote:



> Hi Tony/Sarian/Abdou,

>

> Please add a good friend of mine's to the newsgroup. Her name is Ndey

> Drammeh and her e-mail address is

>

> N'Deye Marie

>

> -----------------------

> N'Deye Marie N'Jie

> Graduate Associate

> Dept of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

> The Ohio State University

> 614/688-3445 (W); <

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 17:39:02 -0600 (CST)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: THE THREE STEPS BACKWARD

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



I wanna welcome all our new members. I have been dormant for some

time now due to some extraneous circumstances.



Well, fellow gambians, now we know why Jammeh and cohorts overthrew the

former regime. To get a piece of the Gambian pie as soon as possible,

schedule a hastily election that is fundamentally flawed, assume a facade

of legitimate power and continue to milk the Gambian people into the

future. Of course, I'm talking in relation to the Swiss bank scandal. I

join all other Gambians who have voiced their concerns on this matter, to

demand a straight face explanation from Tycoon Jammeh. Otherwise, we might

as well kiss our young democracy good bye. Corruption, my dear friends, is

the root cause of our political and economic underdevelopment. Unless

it is stopped, we are doomed to poverty, backwardness and political

chaos. This is why I have vehemently argued against entrusting any one

single aspect of our nation's economy to government bureaucrats and

politicians.



Good day



Yaya







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 08:55:08 -0500 (EST)

From: Anna Secka <

To:

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.91.961119085324.12269B-100000@cse>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I think that the question we should all be asking is how did President

Jammeh get that amount of money in less than two years. That is what I

call transparency and accountability.



**********************************************

* Anna Secka *

* 312 Barnum Hall *

* University of Bridgeport *

* Bridgeport, CT 06604 *

* Email:

**********************************************



On Fri, 15 Nov 1996, Francis Njie wrote:



>

> I am also very curious about the origin of the document. Where did it come

> from

>

> - Francis

>

>

> Begin forwarded message:

>

> Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900

> Reply-To:

> Sender:

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

> <

> Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

> In-Reply-To: <

> X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the

> revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first

> doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be

> taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.

>

> What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves

> our attention.

>

> On a different note, soliciting money for parties is fine. However,

> will that solve this D200,000 election fee problem? Famara, you are

> right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way

> of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of

> diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also

> want to believe that separating the two elections works to the

> advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more

> suitable time.

>

> Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to

> Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious

> bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.

>

> Lamin.

>

> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

> The Standard Disclaimers:

> The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

> policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.

>

>

> Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

> parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.

>

>

>

> francis_njie@swissbank.com

> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

>



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 10:07:58 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Ndey Drammeh added; thanks to N'Deye Marie.



Peace!

Amadou

Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 08:13:35 -0800

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: UDP conditions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Reactions of the UDP conditions to participate in the upcoming parliamentary

elections included suggestions by some list members that the conditions are

evidence of the of the party's and leadership's immaturity. Others proposed

that the UDP should not allow the APRC candidates to run unopposed. The

former reaction seems too personal and emotion laden for a rational

response. The latter on the otherhand, can be rationally argued.



The latter suggestion assumes that the presidential elections were

fair and free of fraud. The united Nations, the OAU, the U.S, The Carter

Center, the commonwealth Secretarait and the UDP believe differently. That

being the case, it would be follish for the UDP to participate in the

elections without the being assured that the they will be fair and free of

fraud. The conditions are efforts to achieve or assure the end. Why

contest an election if losing is inevitably predictable.



Remember that the UDP gave the AFPRC government the benefit of the

doubt contrary to the skepticism of the international community by

partcipating in the presidential elections. Unfortunately, the

international community was proved right. Why subscribe to the illegitimate

and undemocratic efforts of the AFPRC to civilianize and legitimize

themselves??????????????????



-yama





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 08:50:37 -0800

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: More light on the Jammeh-Jallow Financial deal????(from Dr.

Darboe)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



The following is a letter Ebou Jallow sent to the Gambian Press and the

internatioanl media, on the 23rd October, 1995, to enlighten all of us on

the Swiss Bank accounts scandal. Personally, his accounts of the

transactions confused than enlightened me. This is, however, understandable

since he carefully avoided to mention his own account and "take". The story

nonetheless is interesting and should further force Jammeh to tell his side.

You be the judge:



To the Gambian Press abd the International Media



Dear Sir,

I would like to enlighten the general public on the allegations made

on the electronic and print media on Friday October 20, 1995 concerning

transfers to an account with the CREDIT LYONNAIS, SUISSE SA to Mr. Phillippe

Bidawid. The amount involved is rightly quoted as $3,000,000 (three million

US dollars). The transfer was effected by the CENTRAL BANK OF GAMBIA based

on the instruction from the office of the Chairman- REFERENCE AFRPRC/100

DATED 4 SEPTEMBER 1995. I was instructed by the CHAIRMAN OF THE ARMED

FORCES PROVISIONAL RULING COUNCIL (AFPRC) CAPTAIN YAHYA JAMMEH the following

day to proceed to Geneva and administer some business deals which he

described as classified and of natioanl security concern. He instructed me

to withdraw $100,000(one hundred thousand US dollars) from his persoanl

ACCOUNT NUMBER... 00.12854.6.002001, CODE 1960.. CREDIT LYONNAIS, SUISSE SA

to be reimbursed to this account whenever the 3 million US dollars is

available. Phillippe called the Chairman to confirm and double check with

him on my authority to receive the money. The chairman authorized him to

pay the cash to me thereon.



I received the $2,900,000 (two million nine hundred dollars) that

day and paid $1,000,000( one million dollars) to his business dealers upon

his instruction on the 14th of September 1995. In return, his business

partners gave me three heavy cases and two seales bottled chemicals. Two

days later, I hired a CHALLENGER AIRCRAFT FROM AEROLEASING SWISS COMPANY at

the Geneva airport costing 71 thousand US dollars($71,000) which I took and

flew to Yundum International Airport arriving about 1200hrs midnight. From

there, direct from the airport, I was escorted direct to the Chairman's

sitting room in the State House where I DELIVERED ALL THE MONEY, THE THREE

CASES AND THE CHEMICALS. Later during the conversation at the State House,

the Chairman opened the cases which were sealed and showed me some

counterfeit 100 dollar bills which he confessed were supposed to be

processed with $2,000,000.00(two million US dollars--real notes) in order to

produce $10,000,000.00( ten million US dollars) and said that the

technicians were coming from Europe around the 30th September 1995.



Until the day I resigned I did not know anything about this

operation code-named GREEN MEDICINE. Since my resignation, I have been

receiving death threats should I ever make this information public

knowledge. I greatly honour and trust the intelligence of the Gambian

public to deliver this sound judgement.



Thank you all peace loving people.





23rd October, 1995 (CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW)





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 13:05:23 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Dr. Darboe's $24.7 Million Question

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I just wanted to say thanks for voicing the concerns of most of us

list-members, but somehow i doubt that we will get the answers we seek.

Our APRC representative has shown tremendous skill in avoiding questions

that are potenetially damaging to his propaganda scheme. or is it as he

said, what he wanted to say has already been said by the list-members.

Then again, with the 20 emails that he has to reply to daily, the issue

of accountability and transparency in his party, must come way down on the

priority list.....





On Mon, 18 Nov 1996, Yama Darboe wrote:



> The judgement in the case of the Republic of Gambia V Mr. Ebou Jallow,

> from a court in Swizerland last month, in which Mr Jallow prevailed, raises

> many questions.

>

> 1) The judgement made a mention of $20 million, but did not clarify in whose

> account or where the said amount was deposited;

>

> 2) Who summoned the Swiss Banker to travel to Gambia to open a personal

> account for Yahya Jammeh?

>

> 3) Where did Yahya Jammeh get $4.7 million deposited in his persoanl account

> in less than one year after he took power?

>

> 4) Why did Yahya Jammeh authorize Ebou Jallow to transfer $3,000,000 from

> his account to that of Ebou Jallow.

>

> 5) Since the monies in question were in the personal ac****s of Yahya jammeh

> and Ebou Jallow, why was the Republic of The Gambia named plaintiff in the case?

>

> 6) How much was the lawyer who represented the Gambia government paid and

> where did that money come from?

>

> 7) Did the other council members of AFPRC know these financial transactions

> or was this strictly an Ebou Jallow- Yahya Jammeh deal?

>

> 8) If the $24.7 million belonged to the people of The Gambia, who made the

> determination that the sum was safer in the personal accounts of Yayha

> Jammeh and Ebou Jallow than in the Central Bank of The Gambia?

>

> The people of the Gambia have the right to ask and demand answers to

> these questions. We must remember that Yahya Jammeh justified his overthrow

> of the Jawara Regime with the claim to rid Gambia government and society of

> rampant corruption. He also takes pride in his government for being

> accountable and transparent.

>

> Tombong has been very good in helping The Gambia-L members keep

> abreast with the information about the Farafenni incident and we are

> grateful. Perhaps, he can also help enlighten us on this $24.7 million

> question.

>

>









------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 12:42:31 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: UDP conditions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



What aspect of the political playing field has changed since the UDP decided

to join the game? Were UDP leaders not aware of the fraudulent nature of the

political process even before they threw their hats into the presidential

contest? Is it just now that the UDP realized it may have contributed to

the regime's efforts to legitimize itself through fraud and intimidation?



Answers, anyone?



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 14:35:44 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: UDP conditons

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Amadou, I believe you pointed your finger on the right question to be asked

of the UDC leadership. But, what is the alternative to the general question

that should be a point of concern to us all. That is.....NO VIABLE OPPOSITION

TO JAMMEH WITH HIS NEFARIOUS AGENDA WHERE DO WE HEAD TO AS A NATION, ONCE

AGAIN: TO COMMUNITY OR DISASTER ?



VERY DIFFICULT SITUATION ISN'T IT ?



MUSA BASSADI

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 14:14:25 -0800 (PST)

From: Kevin Connors <

To:

"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

Subject: Re:Swiss bank scandal

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Would someone please recap the scandal involving Jammmeh and the Swiss

bank...I seemed to have missed what is going on and I am very curious.



Abaraka baake.



Kevin Connors





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 21:06:30 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: THE FARAFANNI INCIDENT

Message-ID: <



Tombong,

Could these guys be Freedom Fighters instead of Bandits!!!

Sorry, I may be replying to an old posting but whatever...



By the way I was in London last week tried to catch a glimpse of you but no

avail....



Peace

Baboucarr Sillah

Atlanta



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 20:18:43 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: UDP conditions -Reply

Message-ID: <



Gambia L



The UDP members risk thier lives to try to restore peace, justice and

freedom to the Gambia by contesting in the presidential elections. Rather

than blame them for legitamizing the elections, we should all be thanking

them for their patrotism and bravery. Let me remind you that there is

evidence that Jammeh's people tried before unsuccessfully to kidnap

lawyer Darboe. If the kidnapping was successful, I wonder where

lawyer Darboe will be today? Does the names Koro Ceesay and Captain

Hydara ring any bells?





Peace and Love



Ndey K. Drammeh

Loyola University

Chicago, Illinois









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 10:22:59 + 0100 MET

From: "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

To: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re:Swiss bank scandal

Message-ID: <



I think it is evident that the reaction or rather "non-reaction" of

the Jammehs alone is a clear indication that the Swiss bank Scandal is

not Untrue. The Jammeh we have come to know who is very quick at

burrying people six feet deep would have hardly kept quite in the

face of such gross accusations. There are still many unanswered

question though and we should perhaps try to go a step further by

proving what is actually true.

There are rumours that the case is actually not quite over yet.

According to information, court rulings are generally available to the

public upon request in Switzerland. I have been asking myself "what

can we contribute to clarify things?". Instead of lamenting,

commenting and speculating (please don't take it personally!)

why don't we try to contribute something.



Did anyone think of trying to get in touch with friends or

organisations in Switzerland who may help us get to the source?



Did anyone think of contacting the lawyer of the Phillipine

government who is helping to get the Marcus millions back. He may be

able to give us useful tips as to how one may go about finding out(as

far as I am informed he lives in America).



Did anyone think of contacting Ebou Jallow (who knows, he may be

willing to speak the truth now)?



A final curious question is:

were you really surprised to hear that Jammeh who feels so insecured

to the extent that his escort includes "rocket launchers" keeps

a few millions somewhere just in case another "soldier with a

difference" may take a walk into the beloved state house?



much respect,



Alpha.



























------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 09:39:48 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong

to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days

ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step

further.



Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?



MUSA B.

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 12:33:04 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l



It has been a while, I was in Rome for The World Food Summit which ended

Monday, November 18, and also to consult with President Jammeh(who was on

transit to Taiwan). I came back last night and found a lot of interesting

post, especially on the Ebou Jallow case.



I want Musa Kebba Jawara and the list to know that I am not "strangely

silent". I was away on official duties and did not have access to my E-mails.

I will be reading most of the postings to night and I will give my comments

and also the official line.



Toni, I will double check the E-mail addresses of Banky Njie and Bai-Mass

Taal.



Sal, I will respond to your enquiry on the value of the Dalasi.



I am glad to see Alpha Robinson’s contribution; welcome aboard.



Peace



Tombong Saidy





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 96 11:32:56 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <9611201733.AA17035@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





I certainly will be looking to verify the validity of the texts we have seen

thus far... and if they are in fact authentic, I would like to know if the

AFPRC appealed the ruling within the 10-day period specified in the original

document.



Assuming authenticity however, Mr. Jallow's statement deserved a laugh as far

as accounting for the US$23M in question. The fact would stand that Mr. Jallow

has US$3M in an account with Credit Lyonnais (Switzerland) and US$20M at

CitiBank (Switzerland and New York), all in his name. I hardly think these

personal accounts would be for the Gambia's benefit, whether or not the request

to open them originated from State House...



- Francis





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.







francis_njie@swissbank.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 17:34:37 GMT0BST

From: "BEYAI" <

To:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <



> Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 09:39:48 -0600 (CST)

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL



> Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong

> to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days

> ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step

> further.

>

> Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?

>

> MUSA B.

> VANDERBILT.

>





Fellow members,,

Who are the members of the "naivete group of Gambians"? I have been following

discussions in this net but I must admit that some of the postings

we forward do not actually fit an intellectual environment. Remember, as Africans, a lot of

words normally accepted in the West may not be back home and so we should be

careful in the way we address each other.

The purpose of this " bantaba", I think is to discuss issues in a frank and open manner

and not to attack personalities. Comments like " naivety, you would

be foolish to..." etc should be relegated to the lowest level

possible. We are all Gambians and I am sure each of us is

interested in the progress of our beloved country.



However, we should at the same time maintain mutual

respect and understanding amongst us. I feel there are better

ways of encouraging people to take part in a discussion than labelling them as

being naive.

Thank you for your understanding.

Cordially,

PLB







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Nov 1995 21:21:47 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: UDP conditions -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Ndey Drammeh wrote:

>

> Gambia L

>

> The UDP members risk thier lives to try to restore peace, justice and

> freedom to the Gambia by contesting in the presidential elections. Rather

> than blame them for legitamizing the elections, we should all be thanking

> them for their patrotism and bravery. Let me remind you that there is

> evidence that Jammeh's people tried before unsuccessfully to kidnap

> lawyer Darboe. If the kidnapping was successful, I wonder where

> lawyer Darboe will be today? Does the names Koro Ceesay and Captain

> Hydara ring any bells?

>

> Peace and Love

>

> Ndey K. Drammeh

> Loyola University

> Chicago, Illinois



Ndey!

Could you please tell us what the EVIDENCE was to suggest that Jammeh's

people unsuccesfully tried to kidnap Mr.Darboe.



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 20 Nov 1995 21:24:11 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: UDP conditions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Amadou Scattred Janneh wrote:

>

> Gambia-l:

>

> What aspect of the political playing field has changed since the UDP decided

> to join the game? Were UDP leaders not aware of the fraudulent nature of the

> political process even before they threw their hats into the presidential

> contest? Is it just now that the UDP realized it may have contributed to

> the regime's efforts to legitimize itself through fraud and intimidation?

>

> Answers, anyone?

>

> Salaam!

> Amadou Scattred-Janneh





Amadou!

Very good questions indeed!!



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 15:26:15 -0500

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: UDP conditions -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 09:21 PM 11/20/95 +0300, you wrote:

>Ndey Drammeh wrote:

>>

>> Gambia L

>>

>> The UDP members risk thier lives to try to restore peace, justice and

>> freedom to the Gambia by contesting in the presidential elections. Rather

>> than blame them for legitamizing the elections, we should all be thanking

>> them for their patrotism and bravery. Let me remind you that there is

>> evidence that Jammeh's people tried before unsuccessfully to kidnap

>> lawyer Darboe. If the kidnapping was successful, I wonder where

>> lawyer Darboe will be today? Does the names Koro Ceesay and Captain

>> Hydara ring any bells?

>>

>> Peace and Love

>>

>> Ndey K. Drammeh

>> Loyola University

>> Chicago, Illinois

>

>Ndey!

> Could you please tell us what the EVIDENCE was to suggest that Jammeh's

>people unsuccesfully tried to kidnap Mr.Darboe.

>

> Regards Bassss!!

>



Bassssssssssssssssssss,



I am suprised that you were never aware of the fact that Mr. Darboe,

the UDP leader, was detained for three weeks without a charge. When he was

released-unconditionally, there has not been even an unofficial explanation

for his detention.



Also the attempt to kidnap him is public knowledge in the Gambia.

Actually, the news story was carried in the Gambia papers including the

Gambia Daily. A couple of people were arrested and the police still have

possession of Mr. Darboe's torn clothes as evidence to the case. Even

though Yahya Jammeh publicly stated that the authorities will do a thorough

investigation, nothing has been done since then. It has been over a year

and a half now. I am glad to be able to provide the information you

requested. If you have any doubts of the veracity of this information, you

may ask Tombong or call home.



-yama





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 15:31:16 -0500

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Swiss Bank Scandal

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Bassssssssssss,

Perhaps you missed my posting requesting your comments on the Swiss

Bank Scandal. Unless we read your comments, you may be inviting the

suspicion that you are an AFPRC supporter and less concerned about the

affairs of the state and the concerns of Gambians. Most regular list

members have said something about the scandal. We have yet to hear from you

and Tombong.



-Yama





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 15:49:19 -0500

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: Re: UDP conditions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 12:42 PM 11/19/96 -0500, you wrote:

>Gambia-l:

>

>What aspect of the political playing field has changed since the UDP decided

>to join the game? Were UDP leaders not aware of the fraudulent nature of the

>political process even before they threw their hats into the presidential

>contest? Is it just now that the UDP realized it may have contributed to

>the regime's efforts to legitimize itself through fraud and intimidation?

>

>Answers, anyone?

>

>Salaam!

>Amadou Scattred-Janneh

>



Dr. Janneh,

You must have misread my clarification of the UDP's justifications

for setting down conditions to participate in the upcomimg presidential

elections. Please re-read it. I never said or meant to say that the UDP

naively believed that the playing field in the presidential elections was

level. Actually the contrary was the point. The party just thought that

the regime would prove its detractors wrong.



Unfortunately, Musa (Vanderbilt) and Basssssssss saw your question

as another justifiable attack on UDP. The two of them seem to readily jump

on any bandwagon that has any sign of anti-UDP sentiment. I did, however,

believe that your question was not a deliberate attack on the UDP. I just

thought you misunderstood or misread the posting.

-Yama





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 22:49:00 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: UDP conditions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



I am one of those who strongly advocated for the opposition's

participation in the elections. I don't think the "boycott group"

should in anyway use the UDP's participation in the elections against

them. As most of the members of the net know I am not a UDP

supporter, but I think rather than blaming them for participating in

the General Assembly elections, we should support their conditions

for the Presidential elections to get our young "democracy" nearer the

"ideal" most of the members of this Bantaba share.

I think we should also try to look at the alternatives of a total

election boycott. Would that remove Jammeh? I think it is better to

"forge" ahead with a "pseudodemocracy" which could be developed

further, rather than waiting for the "perfect democracy" which I

guess is still ideal. "Democracy", some called it "DERIMOCRACY"

(DERIMO is a giant rat) had also too many flaws. Some of the

conditions demanded by the UDP were existing under the PPP.

Those blaming the UDP for participating can you tell us how

a total boycott will benefit the average voter? We are sitting in

our comfortable homes in "babylon" and advocating things which

are first felt by those at home. When things get tougher

we (in babylon) at least have the possibility to help our relatives,

but remember not everyone in The Gambia have that possibility. Let

us work together to develop the little we have.

Shalom,

Famara.









------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 23:12:55 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Swiss Bank Scandal

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



I have been following the discussion on the Swiss Bank Scandal with

interest. I referred to it in one of my postings as RUMOURS. This is

because, as a principle, I believe in giving "the accused" the chance

to explain before I make my judgement, I guess am not alone in this

boat. Francis Njie, asked a very important question which some

members tried to "belittle", and that is the origin of the document?

Since we now have Tombong back, things will soon be clear, and I

hope President Jammeh will clear the air as soon as possible.

Credibility is very important for any progressive leadership, the

silence is not making things better for the APRC. Some of us who

believed in these "soldiers with a difference" are getting more and

more disturbed



Now to "Prophet" Musa B. Jawara. As far as am concern, these rumours

are just things which happen to fall into your so called predictions

that corruption will be more rampant in the second republic. Was

this what you were referring to when you made that statement? Please

elaborate. Peolple have been blamming Tombong for not answering, but

you have been ignoring this question too long, and you "YOU TOLD US

SO" What did you tell us?

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 20:19:57 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To:

Subject: Introduction

Message-ID: <



Hi fellow Gambians:



My name is Ndey Kumba Drammeh. I live in Chicago, Illinois, where I am

pursuing an MBA in Finance from Loyola University. I received my

undergraduate degree in Economics from Roosevelt University, also in

Chicago. I am a Certified Public Accountant as well.



Since joining the group, I have greatly enjoyed the lively discussions that

take place. The exchanges have been very interesting and informative.

To all who contribute to the group, thank you for your inputs.



I would like to thank Yama Darboe for answering the question Bass

addressed to me. Good job, Yama!





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 15:43:46 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Welcome on board, Ndey. As a matter of fact we share the same

surname, have similar undergraduate degrees and we are pursuing the

same discipline(MBA). Wow, what a coincidence! Your

contributions to Gambia-l are most sought.



Your `brother'-in Cyberspace,



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 09:51:20 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Swiss Bank Scandal

Message-ID: <19961121085332.AAA15230@LOCALNAME>



> Bassssssssssss,

> Perhaps you missed my posting requesting your comments on the Swiss

> Bank Scandal. Unless we read your comments, you may be inviting the

> suspicion that you are an AFPRC supporter and less concerned about the

> affairs of the state and the concerns of Gambians. Most regular list

> members have said something about the scandal. We have yet to hear from you

> and Tombong.

>

> -Yama

>

Dear Yama,

You cannot force someone to comment on an issue and even accuse the person of

being "less concerned about the affairs of the state and concerns of

Gambians". What an accusation!



Peace

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Nov 1995 14:32:53 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: UDP conditions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Yama Darboe wrote:

>

> At 12:42 PM 11/19/96 -0500, you wrote:

> >Gambia-l:

> >

> >What aspect of the political playing field has changed since the UDP decided

> >to join the game? Were UDP leaders not aware of the fraudulent nature of the

> >political process even before they threw their hats into the presidential

> >contest? Is it just now that the UDP realized it may have contributed to

> >the regime's efforts to legitimize itself through fraud and intimidation?

> >

> >Answers, anyone?

> >

> >Salaam!

> >Amadou Scattred-Janneh

> >

>

> Dr. Janneh,

> You must have misread my clarification of the UDP's justifications

> for setting down conditions to participate in the upcomimg presidential

> elections. Please re-read it. I never said or meant to say that the UDP

> naively believed that the playing field in the presidential elections was

> level. Actually the contrary was the point. The party just thought that

> the regime would prove its detractors wrong.

>

> Unfortunately, Musa (Vanderbilt) and Basssssssss saw your question

> as another justifiable attack on UDP. The two of them seem to readily jump

> on any bandwagon that has any sign of anti-UDP sentiment. I did, however,

> believe that your question was not a deliberate attack on the UDP. I just

> thought you misunderstood or misread the posting.

> -Yama



Yama!!

I don't need to jump on anybody's bandwagon.I am perfectly capable of

constructing my own wagons and send them crushing into the UDP tent if

that is what I want.



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Nov 1995 14:40:21 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Ndey Drammeh wrote:

>

> Hi fellow Gambians:

>

> My name is Ndey Kumba Drammeh. I live in Chicago, Illinois, where I am

> pursuing an MBA in Finance from Loyola University. I received my

> undergraduate degree in Economics from Roosevelt University, also in

> Chicago. I am a Certified Public Accountant as well.

>

> Since joining the group, I have greatly enjoyed the lively discussions that

> take place. The exchanges have been very interesting and informative.

> To all who contribute to the group, thank you for your inputs.

>

> I would like to thank Yama Darboe for answering the question Bass

> addressed to me. Good job, Yama!





Ndey&Yama!!





Are you two people the two sides of the same Gambian Dalasi or what?!



Regards Bassss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 21 Nov 1995 14:45:44 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Swiss Bank Scandal

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Camara, Momodou wrote:

>

> > Bassssssssssss,

> > Perhaps you missed my posting requesting your comments on the Swiss

> > Bank Scandal. Unless we read your comments, you may be inviting the

> > suspicion that you are an AFPRC supporter and less concerned about the

> > affairs of the state and the concerns of Gambians. Most regular list

> > members have said something about the scandal. We have yet to hear from you

> > and Tombong.

> >

> > -Yama

> >

> Dear Yama,

> You cannot force someone to comment on an issue and even accuse the person of

> being "less concerned about the affairs of the state and concerns of

> Gambians". What an accusation!

>

> Peace

> Momodou Camara





Modou!!

Thanks very much.And keep up the good work down there!!!



Regards Bassss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 16:41:14 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Cc:

Subject: A pleasure ...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------2A212AE7AA7"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.



--------------2A212AE7AA7

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi,



actually, there is plenty of corruption, theft, an armed attack,

manipulations, accusations, rumours, fear and other not very enjoyable

things happening in The Gambia.



Much respect for all those who keep things going, who are indefatigably

working on many different levels for the progress of the people, the

country and democracy in The Gambia.



It's therefore a pleasure to send you the attached file. It's htm-format

and hopefully readable for all of you.



Regards,



Andrea



--------------2A212AE7AA7

Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1; name="GTCe.htm"

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

Content-Disposition: inline; filename="GTCe.htm"

Content-Base: "file:///Z|/klumpp/private/GTCe.htm"



<BASE HREF=3D"file:///Z|/klumpp/private/GTCe.htm">



<!DOCTYPE HTML PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 3.2//EN">

<HTML>

<HEAD>

<TITLE></TITLE>

<META NAME=3D"Author" CONTENT=3D"">

<META NAME=3D"GENERATOR" CONTENT=3D"Mozilla/3.0Gold (WinNT; I) [Netsca=

pe]">

</HEAD>

<BODY>



<H1 ALIGN=3DCENTER>GAMBIA TOURISM CONCERN</H1>



<H4 ALIGN=3DCENTER>C/O BUNGALOW BEACH HOTEL P.O. BOX 2637 SERREKUNDA, THE=



GAMBIA TEL: (220) 465288/465623 FAX: (220) 466180</H4>



<H1 ALIGN=3DCENTER>CONCERN</H1>



<P><B>CONCERN</B> is a monthly magazine on Tourism. It is published by

the <I>Gambia Tourism Concern</I>, an organisation which has the aim to

ensure that the benefits of tourism is given a chain effect so that many

people who are excluded today may become beneficiaries.</P>



<P>The approach of <I>Tourism Concern</I> is participatory, it wants to

involve as many people as possible in the industry so that both, the shor=

t

term interest and the long term protection of the environment of holiday

areas and socio economic gains of the inhabitants may be assured. To do

this, the magazine is to serve as a forum to educate and inform all secto=

rs

that are involved in tourism about the positive and negative impacts the

industry can have on people and their environment.</P>



<P>Over the years the question of =93Bumsters=94 or beach boys who follow=

tourists

have been of prime concern to all those involved in the industry. What

can be done to understand their situation and evolve a scheme to involve

them in some gainful enterprise is also the concern of <I>Gambia Tourism

Concern</I>. The magazine <B>CONCERN</B> shall be designed to address the=



concerns of such young people land give some them gainful employment: The=



proceeds from the magazine will be divided into three parts. One part sha=

ll

go to the vendors, the other part shall be retained by the organisation

and the other part shall be the contribution towards the cost of the maga=

zine.</P>



<P>The cost of production is very high. <I>Tourism Concern</I> is therefo=

re

hoping that it shall receive the support of all those involved in the ind=

ustry

by advertising with it.</P>



<P>For a start, <B>CONCERN</B> shall be a monthly magazine and shall grad=

ually

be transformed into a weekly. </P>



<P>The magazine <B>CONCERN</B> shall be dealing with all issures of inter=

est

and shall endeavour to promote local initiatives. </P>



<P>We hope to launch the magazine in November 96. </P>



<P>Our co-ordinator or representative shall be meeting different people

and heads of organisations/companies to give details of our plans and see=

k

for advice. Your <B>SUPPORT</B> and <B>CONCERN</B> to this venture is app=

reciated.</P>



<P>Adama Bah, Co-ordinator Gambia Tourism Concern</P>



<P>

<HR WIDTH=3D"100%"></P>



<P>Co-ordinator <I>Gambia Tourism Concern</I>, Adama Bah Interview (in

parts) from =93tourism=94, 2/Third Quarter 1996, UK</P>



<H1 ALIGN=3DCENTER>ON OUR OWN TERMS </H1>



<H3 ALIGN=3DCENTER>The Gambia offers sun, sand and sea unlimited. But the=

re=92s

more to it than that. Adama Bah, founder member of Tourism Concern in The=



Gambia, explains what a more sustainable tourist industry could bring the=



Gambian people - and tourists too.</H3>

<B></B>

<P><B>Q: What are some of the effects of tourism in The Gambia?</B> </P>



<P><B>A.B:</B> Tourism as a formal sector came to The Gambia through a

Swedish investor who came and found The Gambia ideal for tuorism and deci=

ded

to start a business here. Initially there was no drive from the governmen=

t

to create economic development out of tourism. In 1971 a study was carrie=

d

out by the United Nations to find out, how the industry could best be dev=

eloped

to suit visitors comming to The Gambia. But the study did not look at how=



the industry could satisfy the basic needs and aspirations of the Gambian=



people; it was more directed at satisfying investors, so it came up with

a one-sided vision geared only towards the sun, the beach and the friendl=

y

temperament of the people. Following that model has had a lot of negative=



effects. Of course you cannot say that prostitution, druc addiction and

all that was brought in by tourism, but it has certainly escalated and

right now we have a lot of young people who have no employment, no other

ways of survival but to look to the tourists. A culture is developing whi=

ch

is not rally very healthy to the development of young people. That is the=



cultural impact of tourism, where young people are reduced to beggars.

To hassling tourists.</P>



<P><B>Q: At he sme time, can tourism offer a country economic benefits?</=

B>

</P>



<P><B>A.B.: </B>The economic effects of tourism are temendous; a lot of

resources are generated through the develpment of tourism. The point is:

what proportion of those resources stays in the country for the benefit

of the people, and how much does the government use for the development

of the people of that country? In the case of The Gambia, much more is

siphoned off outside the country than stays behind: if you take into acco=

unt

the links between tourism and other areas of the economy it could be as

much as 80 per cent that leaks overseas. I believe tourism must be planne=

d

in such a way that whatever resources are gained must go to help develop

the country=92s other economic sectors like agriculture and industry, so

that in the long run the country becomes self-reliant. That is the whole

idea of ecotourism and sustainable tourism: to see how local people invol=

ved

in the tourist industry can benefit without the destruction of their cult=

ure

or environment. Some tourists who come to The Gambia are not just interes=

ted

in the wine bar and the beach: they are also interested in going inland,

in learning something, in having an exchange. This helps local people bec=

ause

they can build guest houses and small tourist resorts, provide the food

from their own gardens, and manage the whole thing themselves. The other

advantage is that it is environmentally friendly. </P>



<P><B>Q: What lend you to set up Tourism Concern?</B> </P>



<P><B>A.B:</B> Tourism Concern was originally initiated by group of manag=

ers

in the major hotels who thought that something needed to be done after

the British government=92s travel advice in November 1994 that tourists s=

hould

regard The Gambia as an unsafe destination. The advice was devasting for

hotel employees. We didn=92t feel that we could just throw up our hands a=

nd

look on at the situation: we lobbied the Gambian government on behalf of

the hotel employees who had lost their jobs, and met the British High Com=

missioner

to exxpress our dissatisfaction at the travel advice. Eventually the advi=

ce

was changed, but by then the tourist industry had suffered terribly. It

was disastrous.</P>



<P><B>Q: Reports suggested 60 per cent of those working in the tourist

industry were put out of work because of the travel advice.</B> </P>



<P><B>A.B.: </B>I think it could have been even more than that. And in

The Gambia you=92re thinking not only of The people who are directly empl=

oyed,

but the families that depend on their earnings. If 10.000 people (that=92=

s

the estimate) are made unemployed then your=92re thinking in terms of 50.=

0

00 people losing their source of livelihood.</P>



<P><B>Q: What are Tourism Concern=92s (words not readable)?</B> </P>



<P><B>A.B.: </B>There are a lot of misconceptions about tourism in our

country. Sometimes the information tourists get from travel agents may

not be the real, accurate information, so we feel one of the roles of Tou=

rism

Concern is to educate tourists coming to The Gambia. Also, we wish to see=



if there is a role in contributing to policy, in advising the government,=



which will enable us to prevent future problems in the industry.</P>



<P><B>Q.: What sort of misconceptions do you face from Western tourists?<=

/B>

</P>



<P><B>A.B.: </B>There are a lot of misconceptions about how Gambians live=

=2E

People just think: =91Oh, they=92re Africans=92 but Africa means differen=

t countries,

many different cultures. So if you=92ve been to Kenya it does not necessa=

rily

mean you understand what is happening in the Gambia. People need to know

that.</P>



<P><B>Q.: What message would you send to British tourists coming to The

Gambia?</B> </P>



<P><B>A.B.:</B> Learn more about the country and take a critical approach=

:

don=92t just accept lock, stock and barrel everything the government an t=

he

press say. Also take into consideration that your are going to be with

another people: they need to appreciate who you are and what you are. I

think if these lessons are learnt by tourists we will see better people

to people relations and an understanding based on cooperation, not one

person seeing themselves as superior and another inferior.</P>



<P><B>Adama Bah is a founder member of Tourism Concern in The Gambia, and=



personnel manager of one of the main Gambian hotels.</B></P>



<H3>

<HR WIDTH=3D"100%"></H3>



<H3>SEE FOR YOURSELF </H3>



<H3>Deegoo is an association of local tourism businesses in The Gambia

that seeks to enable its members to benefit more from their participation=



in the tourist industry. Afrikan Heritage is organising a trip to The Gam=

bia

in the first week of November to join Deegoo in celebrating its first ann=

iversary.

The trip will highlight the activities of Deegoo members with excursions

to rural community projects to participate in development at work. Call

Afrikan Heritage now on 0171-328 4376 for more information, or write to

them at 608 Rowley Way, London NWS 0SJ</H3>



</BODY>

</HTML>



--------------2A212AE7AA7--





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 11:21:58 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: UDP conditions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Yama:



You are right! I have no reason to attack the UDP for its decision to join

the race. I simply question their judgment in that case. I reserve my

arsenals for Jawara and Jammeh!



Peace!

Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 08:42:01 -0800

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: The Dangers of Ignorance

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Since the emotions about the presidential campaigns have somewhat

simmered down, maybe some background information about Mr. Ousainou Darboe,

the leader of the UDP may help clear some misunderstandings about him.



He has been called a tribalist and this label has even given rise to

a new concept-"Ethnic Politicking". I am not sure of the meaning of this

concept, but I believe it has something to do with appealing for votes along

ethnic lines. In Mr. Darboe's case, this would mean appealing for Mandinka

votes (since he is a Mandinka) by rousing feelings against other Gambian

ethnic groups, particularly the Jolas (since Yahya Jammeh is a Jola).

Considering the percentage of the Mandinka eligible voters, a simple

arithmetic clearly reveals the flaw in this strategy. But that is not the

purpose of this piece.



It is true that Mr. Darboe is a "full blooded" Mandinka (if such an

identity exists) by the broadest definition of ethnicity. However, he has

two wives neither of whom is Mandinka. One is Wolof and the other is Jola.

Yes, Mr. Darboe's other in-laws are Jola. His children speak both Wolof and

Mandinka fluently. His own step-mothers include a Fulani, Wolof and

Mandinka. His father spoke fluent mandinka, Fula, Sarahule and Wolof.



Mr. Darboe attended St. Augustine's High School from form one to

form five. During this period, he was raised, with his brother Dr.Momodou

Darboe, by the late Mr. P.S.Njie, the leader of the United Party. Based on

his last name, P.S. Njie is a Wolof. What was not however obvious to the

very general public, but to members of the family including the Darboe's,

is that Mr. Njie's maternal background is Jola.



Those of you familiar with the Gambian political history, will

recall that one of the most prominent members of the United Party, which was

labeled a Wolof party, was the late Mr. Numukunda Darboe, Ousainou Darboe's

father. Actually, he was the most prominent Mandinka member of the United

party. Infact, PPP leadership's efforts to woo Mr. Darboe to cross carpet

to the Peoples' Progressive Party (a so called Mandinka party) was widely

known. Mr. Numukunda Darboe died a loyal member of the United Party-the so

called Wolof party. Before his death, loyalty was prominent among the many

values he imparted to his children. Unless Mr. Numukunda Darboe failed in

socializing his children properly, Ousainou Darboe does not and cannot fit

the profile of a tribalist. It would, however, be unreasonable to expect

Mr. Yankouba Touray, who is first generation Gambian and a relatively recent

immigrant, to know these facts about the leader of the United Democratic Party.



I hope the facts stated here will convince Mr. Touray and some

members of this list, who accuse Mr. Darboe of being a tribalist, to

reexamine their opinion of him. Mr. Darboe's professional history would

further help clear these misunderstandings about him. That will be next

time. I'll be on Thanksgiving break all of next week, I hope everyone has a

great weekend. I'll return December 2nd.



-Yama





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 01:50:03 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: A pleasure ...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Andrea,



Thanks for the information. The tourist industry worldwide is highly

vulnerable to exogenous shocks and can be wiped out within weeks. It

is one not much amenable to domestic manipulation. No wonder the

Brits used it so effectively against the Gambia. This forthcoming

magazine has noble intentions and it deserves our utmost support. But

we must remind ourselves that as far as the Gambia is concerned,

tourism has failed to produce the necessary forward and backward

linkages we craved for. Policy formulation on the industry was at

best simplistic. However, in June 1995 or thereabout, discussion on

setting up a national tourism policy started. I am sure the document

is in place by now. At that discussion, the issue of `Bumpsters' took

centre stage. I hope the issue is treated with care and concern.

One way of addressing this is what is suggested by Mr. Bah.





Lamin Drammeh.



PS: By saying tourism is not amenable to much domestic manipulation I

mean it is easy for tourists to stay away, go elsewhere, and there is

little we can do about it. I read that Kenya benefitted greatly from

the negative travel advice on the Gambia.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 02:08:28 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: The Dangers of Ignorance

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Yama,



Thanks for enlightening we the "ignorant"--at least those who are

believed to be ignorant about Lawyer Darbo. Nonetheless, our ignorance

about him has long since been replaced with awareness. Your posting,

though informative, has hardly added to our knowledge because all what

you have said were said on this List before. Gambia-l has a very

tolerant culture; one that we stand to defend. In so doing, however,

we must realise that our future lies in our understanding of the other

side. Being at polar ends of the political spectrum is indeed a

blessing, and for once the Machiavellian principle of the end justifying

the means catches some meaning. We need to disagree to agree. The

List encourages the discussion of any topic under the sun provided

some degree of modicum is allowed to prevail but it is not the

political front of any political party. Members discuss issues as it

suits them...an inalienable right!! But for us to see the light and

create a new path for our nation, we need to be open-minded and honest

in our discussions. Giving praise where it is due becomes necessary

for praise is the other side of criticism. They are on the same coin.





Regards to all. Enjoy your Thanksgiving break!



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 12:43:32 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: DV-98 LOTTERY ISSUE

Message-ID: <v01510100aeba52bc2585@[130.74.64.43]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



From:

Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 11:50:14 -0600

Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - DV-98 LOTTERY ISSUE

To:







SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN



Special DV-98 Lottery Edition



Published by Siskind, Susser, Haas & Chang, Attorneys at Law, 149 Belle

Forest Circle, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, United States of America,

telephone: 800-748-3819 or 615-662-8620, facsimile: 615/646-1858, email:

WWW home page:



To subscribe to Siskind's Immigration Bulletin, send an email message to

with the message "subscribe [your

email address]". To unsubscribe, send the message "unsubscribe [your

address]" to the same address. You can also subscribe and unsubscribe from

our web page. Mailing list maintained by Telalink (



Disclaimer: This newsletter is not intended to establish an attorney

client relationship. Any reliance on information contained herein is taken

at your own risk.

___________________________________________________________________________



NOTE: On November 18, 1996, the Department of State released information on

the next green card lottery. In this special issue, we address the most

common questions and answers people will have about the lottery. If you

would like to see a sample application and envelope, we invite you to visit

our web site at

online registration form at our web site to enable our firm to enter

applicants but we emphasize that most people can successfully enter

themselves in the lottery if they pay close attention to the instructions

outlined below and at our web site.





QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT DV-98



This discussion is intended to address most of the major questions many of

you have asked us about the DV-98 Lottery. The discussion includes sample

forms to guide you in completing your own application.



What is the "Green Card" Lottery?



The U.S. Congress has authorized the allotment of 55,000 immigrant visas in

the DV-98 category during Fiscal Year 1998 (which runs from October 1, 1997

to September 30, 1998). Foreign nationals who are natives of countries

determined by the I.N.S. (according to a mathematical formula based upon

population totals and totals of specified immigrant admissions for a 5-year

period) are eligible to apply. The application period will begin at noon

Eastern Time on Monday, February 3, 1997, and will end at noon on March 5,

1997.





Nationals of which countries are excluded?



China-mainland China and Taiwan (nationals of Hong Kong are included)

India

Philippines

Vietnam

South Korea

United Kingdom (natives of Northern Ireland and Hong Kong are

eligible, but natives of Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Caymen

Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibralter, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and

the Turks and Caicos

Islands are not eligible)

Poland

Canada

Mexico

Jamaica

El Salvador

Columbia, and

The Dominican Republic.





How are visas allotted?



The DV-98 program apportions visa issuance among six geographic regions

(Africa, Asia, Europe, North America (other than Mexico), Oceania, and

South America (including Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean). The

world is divided up into

high and low admission regions and each of the six regions is divided into

high and low admission states. A greater portion of the visas go to the low

admission regions than to high admissions regions. High admission states

are entirely excluded from the lottery (those states are listed above) and

low admission states compete equally with other low admission states in the

same region. No single state may receive more than 7% (3,850) of the 55,000

allotted visas. The allotment for this year is as follows:





Africa: 21,179

Asia: 7,280

Europe: 23,213

North America: 8 (only the Bahamas is included)

South America: 2,476

Oceania: 844





Who is eligible to apply for the lottery?



To receive a DV-98 visa, an individual must be a native of a low admission

foreign state (described above). The individual must have at least a high

school education or its equivalent, or, within the preceding five years,

two years work experience in an occupation requiring at least two years

training or experience.





What does it mean to have a "high school education or its equivalent?"



"High School education or its equivalent" means the successful completion

of a twelve year course of elementary and secondary education in the U.S.

or successful completion in another county of a formal course of elementary

and secondary education comparable to complete a 12 year education in the

U.S. or successful completion in another country of a formal cause of

elementary and secondary education comparable to completion of a 12 year

education in the U.S. Passage of a high school equivalency examination is

not sufficient. It is permissible to have completed one's education in less

than 12 years or

greater than 12 years if the course of study completed is equivalent to a

U.S. high school education. Documentary proof of education (including a

diploma or school transcript) should NOT be submitted with the application,

but must be presented to the consular office at the time of formally

applying for an immigrant visa application.





What does it mean to have "two years work experience in an occupation

requiring at least two years training or experience?"



The determination of which occupations require at least two years of

training or experience shall be based upon the Department of Labor's

Dictionary of Occupational Titles. If the occupation is not listed in the

DOT, the Department of State will consider alternate evidence. Please Email

or write me if you need to check the DOT (this will probably not be

necessary for the vast majority of you since most of you have high school

degrees or the equivalent. As with proof of education, documentary proof of

work experience should not be submitted with the application, but must be

presented to the consular office at the time of a formal immigrant visa

application.





Can I be a "native" of a country other than the country in which I was born?



A native is both someone born within one of qualifying countries and

someone entitled to the "charged" to such country under Section 202(b) of

the Immigration and Nationality Act. Thus someone may be (1) charged to the

country of birth of his/her spouse; (2) a minor dependent child can be

charged to the country of birth of a parent; and (3) an applicant born in a

country of which neither parent was a native may be charged to the country

of birth of either parent. If one claims to be a native of a country other

than where one was born, he/she must include a statement to that effect on

the lottery application and must show the country of chargeability on the

application envelope (see discussion of the application form and envelope).





Will applying for the lottery affect one's ability to receive a

nonimmigrant visa?



Probably not. Technically, filing a visa lottery application is equivalent

to filing an immigrant petition. According to source at the Department of

State, a consulate will only be notified IF the person is selected in the

lottery. An individual who is not chosen is

on his honor to state that he/she applied for the lottery. Theoretically,

if your name is selected in the lottery, you may have trouble renewing

nonimmigrant status while waiting for your name to be cleared for

processing (see discussion on the postselection process for securing a

green card). This should only be a temporary problem since permanent

residency should eventually be awarded. There is still a risk that you will

fail to be deemed eligible for the DV-98 visa or the Department of State

will have overestimated the number of individuals to select in the lottery

(see discussion on how the selection process works). However, of all the

lawyers with whom I have spoken, none have ever reported a problem with a

client having entered the lottery. We have instructed our clients to answer

the question on the OF 156 concerning previous immigrant visa applications

as follows: "My lawyer entered me in the DV-98 lottery." We have never had

a problem reported. We have yet to hear of anyone denied a visa because of

a previous lottery application.





Do I need to be in lawful visa status to compete?



An individual who is in the U.S. need NOT be in lawful status to compete in

the lottery. However, the Department of State has indicated that it will

share information with the Immigration and Naturalization Service for the

"formulation, amendment, administration and enforcement" of the country's

immigration laws.





Does it matter whether I am or am not in the U.S.?



Individuals who otherwise meet the requirements for competition in the

lottery, may compete whether they are in the United States or in a foreign

country.





Are there any limitations on the number of entries I can send in for the

lottery?



Each individual is limited to one application in the lottery. If more than

one application is received, the individual will be totally disqualified.

Note: Hundreds of thousands of applications are rejected every year due to

multiple applications.





May a husband and wife each submit a separate application?



Yes. If otherwise qualified, a husband and a wife may each submit one

lottery application. If either is selected in the lottery, the other would

be entitled to derivative status.





If I win, can I get green cards for my family?



Your spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 are automatically

entitled to the same status as you.





Is there a minimum age to apply for the lottery?



There is not a minimum age to apply for the lottery. However, the

education/work experience requirements will effectively preclude most

people under 18 from applying.



May I adjust status in the U.S. if I am selected?



An applicant may adjust status (switch to permanent residency in the U.S.)

if they meet the normal requirements for adjusting status with the INS

(including not having previously been out of visa status). Applicants who

adjust must first send the forms

they receive from the National Visa Center back to the National Visa

Center. In order to apply for adjustment of status, the INS must be able to

complete action on the case before September 30, 1998.





How does the selection process work?



The National Visa Center in New Hampshire will receive all applications.

Upon receipt, the NVC will place the letter into one of six geographic

regions and assign the letter an individual number. Within each region, the

first letter randomly selected will be the first person registered, the

second letter selected will be the second person registered, etc. When a

case is registered, the applicant will immediately be sent a notification

letter which will give visa application instructions.



About 100,000 persons, both principal applicants and their spouses and

children, will be registered. Since it is probable that some of the first

55,000 persons registered will not apply for a DV-98 visa, this figure is

assumed to eventually be reduced to about 55,000. However, there is a risk

that some applicants will be left out. According to the Department of

State, all applicants will be informed promptly of their place on the list.

Each month visas will be issued, according to registration lottery rank

order, to those ready for visa issuance for that month. Once 55,000 visas

are issued, the program ends. Registrants for this year's lottery will have

to have their visa in hand by September 30, 1997 at the latest. You must be

prepared to act promptly if your name is selected.





How will I know if I was not selected?



The State Department will not notify applicants who are not selected. The

only way you will know that you are not selected is if you have not

received a registration notification letter before the date the INS

officially states that it has stopped notifying people (expected to be done

within three months of March 5, 1997).





Is there an application fee to enter the lottery?



No. There is no government application fee for submitting a lottery

application. If you win the lottery, you will pay a special DV-98 case

processing fee later. Winners will also have to pay regular visa fees at

the time of visa issuance. Certain law firms and immigration consultants

offer application services and the fees for such services may vary. IT IS

NOT NECESSARY TO USE SUCH A SERVICE.





Can someone selected in the lottery receive a waiver of any of the grounds

of visa ineligibility?



No. There is no special provision for the waiver of any grounds of visa

ineligibility other than those provided for in the Immigration and

Nationality Act. Also, holders of J 1 visas with a two year home residency

requirement will not be able to receive a waiver of this requirement by

virtue of being selected in the lottery. A holder of a J visa can still

enter the lottery, but he/she will have to qualify for a residency waiver

in the same manner as is normally required to get such a waiver. Because

all visas must be issued by the end of September 1998, individuals who have

not yet begun their home residency are effectively

precluded (unless they are able to get a waiver of the home residency

requirement quickly).





May someone apply for a DV-98 visa if they are already registered in

another visa category?



Yes.





In what region is my native country assigned?



(1) Africa



Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Congo

Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia, The

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zaire

Zambia

Zimbabwe



(2) Asia



Afghanistan

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Brunei

Burma

Cambodia

China-mainland (not eligible for DV-98)

China-Taiwan (not eligible for DV-98)

Hong Kong

India (not eligible for DV-98)

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Japan

Jordan

Korea, North

Korea, South (not eligible for DV-98)

Kuwait

Laos

Lebanon

Malaysia

Maldives

Mongolia

Nepal

Oman

Pakistan

Philippines (not eligible for DV-98)

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Sri Lanka

Syria

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam (not eligible for DV-98)

Yemen



(3) Europe



Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina (including components)

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Malta

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

Netherlands (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Northern Ireland

Norway

Poland (not eligible for DV-98)

Portugal (including components and dependent areas overseas)

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Tajikistan

Turkmenistan

Turkey

Ukraine

United Kingdom (not eligible for DV-98; NOTE: natives of Northern

Ireland and Hong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla, Bermuda,

British Virgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibralter,

Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos Islands are not

eligible)

Uzbekistan

Vatican City (an independent city under the jurisdiction of the Holy

See)



(4) North America



Bahamas, The

Canada (not eligible for DV-98)

United States



(5) Oceania



Australia

Fiji

Kiribati

Marshall Islands

Micronesia, Federated States of

Nauru

New Zealand

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Western Samoa



(6) South America, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean



Antigua and Barbuda

Argentina

Barbados

Belize

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia (not eligible for DV-98)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic (not eligible for DV-98)

Ecuador

El Salvador (not eligible for DV-98)

Grenada

Grenadines

Guatemala

Guyana

Haiti

Honduras

Jamaica (not eligible for DV-98)

Mexico (not eligible for DV-98)

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Venezuela





How do I apply for the lottery?



There is no form for the DV-98 lottery. All that is required is that the

proper information is typed or clearly printed in the Roman alphabet on a

plain sheet of paper, the application is signed by the applicant, a proper

photograph is included and the application is sent in a properly addressed

envelope via regular mail.



Each application must contain the following information and documents:



1. APPLICANT'S FULL NAME



Last Name, First Name and Middle Name



(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)



Example: Doe, John James [remember to underline

last name]



2. APPLICANT'S DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH



Date of Birth: Day, Month, Year



Example: 15 November 1961



Place of Birth: City/Town, District/County,

Province, Country



Example: Munich, Bavaria, Germany,



3. NAME, DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH OF APPLICANT'S SPOUSE AND CHILDREN



[Note: Do not list parents as they are not entitled to

derivative status.]



4. APPLICANT'S MAILING ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER (if possible) AND NEAREST

CONSULATE







Be sure the address is complete since this is where notification will be

sent if the application is selected. A telephone number is optional. Also

list location of U.S. Consular office closest to current residence or last

residence prior to entering U.S.



5. APPLICANT'S NATIVE COUNTRY IF DIFFERENT FROM COUNTRY OF BIRTH



6. The Applicant's signature is required on the application

(preferably the bottom). This is a new requirement.



7. A recent 1 1/2 inch by 1 1/2 inch (or 37 mm by 37 mm) photograph of

the applicant. The applicant's name must be printed across the back of the

photograph. This is also a new requirement. Be sure to tape the photo to

the application form using a clear tape. Do not staple or paper clip the

photo.



The application should be placed in an envelope which is between 6 inches

and 10 inches (15 cm to 25 cm) in length and between 3 inches and 4 inches

(9 cm to 11 cm) in width.



In the upper left hand corner of the front of the envelope must be the

country of which the applicant is a native. Typed or clearly printed below

the country must be the same name and mailing address of the applicant as

are shown on the application form.



Example:



New Zealand

James John Doe

1111 Main Street

Nashville, Tennessee 37204





Where do I send the application?



Applications must be sent by regular mail (not by hand delivery, telegram,

or any means requiring acknowledgment such as registered mail or express

mail) to one of the six following addresses, depending upon the region of

the applicant's native country.



Note carefully the importance of using the correct postal zip code for each

region:



ASIA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, U.S.A.



SOUTH AMERICA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211,

U.S.A.



EUROPE: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, U.S.A.



AFRICA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, U.S.A.



OCEANIA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, U.S.A.



NORTH AMERICA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00215,

U.S.A.









If this increase is not the making of PIEC and if itis true that most Gambians are dissatisfied with it, then PIEC oughtto let the Gambain people know who initiated the fee increase.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Fri, 17 Nov 1995 14:40:18 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: demystifying the MythMessage-ID: < 30AC74A2.2C92@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitALPHA ROBINSON wrote:> I have been following the discussions in the list with keen interest.> I feel the urge to write to clear the thick clouds of> misinformation looming over cyberspace trying to confuse the fine> curios minds in search of the truth. In this humble contribution I> wish to throw light on some myths surrounding the PIEC, the electoral> process and the democratic process in the Gambia in general. But> first allow me to quote Abdulrahman Mohamed Babu (may his soul rest> in peace). In his postscript to Walter Rodney's book "How Europe> Underdeveloped Africa", Babu wrote: "If by looking into the past we> have known the present, to know the future we must look into the past> and the present. Our action must be related to our concrete> experience and we must not give way to metaphysical hopes and wishes-> hoping and wishing that the monster who has been after us throughout> our history will some day change into a lamb, he won't. Freedom of> the will..means nothing but the capacity to make decisions with> knowledge on the subject. We know the subject only too well, and he> is a monster. Do we have the capacity to make a decision..? The> people must answer"> This text was written in a different context, but it bears relevance> to Africa today more than ever before. Indeed we know the subject too> well! This is why Toni wrote "I cannot prove it but my instincts tell> me that this was not the PIEC'S unilateral decision" (referring to the> increase of deposit for candidates). We know it so well that it forms> part of our instincts. The winter sleep is long over. So who increased> the deposit of candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis?> The Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission> (PIEC) Mr. G. J. Roberts wrote in a letter dated October 28 1996> addressed to Mr. Sidia Sagnia, senior administrative secretary of> the United Democratic Party (UDP), in response to the conditions put> forward by that Party (see UDP Conditions in the list): " Before> commenting on the content of the letter, I would like to restate that> the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was created under> Decree NO.62, with the mandate to conduct elections, including the> referendum, during the transitional period, culminating in the> election to the National Assembly and the setting up of an> Independent Electoral Commission under the new Constitution. It's> function are guided by the Elections Decree, 1996 (Decree No.78) and> other related decrees promulgated by the AFPRC. The PIEC does not> have the power to go beyond the provisions in the decree".> The Election Decree promulgated by the then AFPRC is therefore> clearly RESPONSIBLE for the increase of the the deposit to be paid by> candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis and NOT the PIEC! The new> constitution on its part never made mention of 5000 Dalasis> deposit and is not yet in force anyway since president Jammeh was> sworn in according to Decree 95. The separation of the 2 Elections> has no influence whatsoever on the sum nor did the PIEC ever claim> that the increase was undertaken in order to finance its activities.> If anything, the separation of the 2 Elections is most likely an> attempt to initiate what lies in the new Constitution, according to> which Parliamentary Elections are to be held 3 months after the date> of election to office of the president.> There were attempts to reverse this decision from concerned circles> in the Gambia, but to no avail. The PIEC also attempted to push the> Presidential Elections to a later date in order to allow candidates> more time to prepare for the Election, but did not succeed. Its> decision to allow contesting parties equal coverage on Television> and over Radio Gambia during the campaige period of the> Presidential Elections was also nullified.> In my opinion, the PIEC has not made secret its desire to remain> truly independent while trying to make the best out of its> restricted powers. In the same letter quoted earlier Mr. Roberts> wrote: " If any political party violates any directions of the> commission, the party can be deregisterd or derecognised. But if the> incumbent government refuses to comply with any directions or> disregards any regulation framed by the Commission, the options> available for it are either to call off the Elections or to proceed> with the Elections in the best possible manner it can, after> expressing its protest to the government and informing the public> about it. The PIEC has no powers of coersion". The point is very> clear!> Of course the high deposit of 5000 Dalasis per candidate has a very> clear influence on the forthcoming Elections. Putting aside the UDP> whose conditions are very unlikely to be met, the deposit burden is> the limiting factor for other parties' participation. The NRP has so> far announced 3 candidates. Its leader Mr. Hamat Bah was reported> saying that his party cannot shoulder the financial burden. PDOIS has> so far announced 9 candidates but is hoping to put up more, depending> on how much more it can afford to be stretched financially. The APRC> is expected to put up candidates everywhere. So far the leaders were> not heard complaining about high deposits. The newly formed Party,> has not yet made any public statements concerning its number of> candidates. This is the true picture of the forthcoming Elections in> which the legislative arm, i.e those who shall be empowered to make> laws for the country and dismiss the president from office when> necessary shall be elected.> In a closing note I would like to emphasize the importance of having> gambian newspapers on the net. That would certainly help to clarify> things and dispel rumours and false informations and if well> arranged, the views on the net may be transmitted to the readers at> home, thus bridging the gap. As we are marching towards a new> millenium in which the people of the world seem to be asking for> nothing less than what belongs to them: the power to controll their> lives, their minds and their resources, no person can stop the sun> from shining. To uphold otherwise is to err, for the people will> answer.> Thanks for reading through.> AlphaAlpha!!All of us know that no commission can sufficiently coerce an incumbentgovernment, but that is not what we are expecting. What we are expectingis an electoral commission that would be decent,courageous,nationalistic and dignified enough to tender its resignationwhen the government has flouted the rules with impunity. There is nogovernment that can,credibility wise,afford two or three ElectoralCommissions tendering their resignations.So,if your suggestion that theCommmisson is not happy about the degree of independence they have iscorrect,then what is the moral justificationfor its members to still be in this job?!All we want is to be able to Hire and Fire our leaders; and since manyhuman societies all around the globe have been able to achieve that,there can be nothing metaphysical about wanting that in the the Gambiaalso.It may or may not be achieved now, but achieve, it will and must;assurely as the Shining Sun you referred to.Regards Basss!!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 17 Nov 1996 07:33:41 -0500From: MJawara@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: demystifying the MythMessage-ID: < 961117073340_604186231@emout10.mail.aol.com Alpha, I agree with much of what you said, but don't you think members of thePIEC ought to resign rather than "....make the best out of its restrictivepowers".Apparently, the " best" they provided or are providing benefits oneside---- hence, we question " its desire to remain truly independent ".After posting news reports and commenting on developments in Gambia withregards to the release of some detainees and the shoot out at the Farrafennibarracks, Tombong is strangely silent on the " Mother of all scandals-----The Jammeh / Jallow Swiss Gate ".Perhaps Mr. Saidy, the busiest Gambian diplomat has more pressing needs toattend :)SOLDIERS WITH A DIFFERENCE / VENGEANCE....A movie in the making starring :Lieutenant Yaya Jammeh July ' 94 - Dec.' 94Captain Yaya Jammeh Dec. ' 94 - Sept. ' 96Skip by EXECUTIVE Order the rank of MajorRetired Colonel Yaya Jammeh Sept ' 96 .....Just when I thought we wouldn't see another Field Marshall Idi Amin Dada orEmperor Bokasa, here comes " his holliness" multimillionaire Retired ColonelYaya A.J.J.Jammeh.Building a mosque ( Yaya Jammeh Mosque ) in State House hasmade him a " devout muslim"Musa Kebba Jawara------------------------------Date: Sun, 17 Nov 1996 19:13:43 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: RE:REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOWMessage-ID: < 01IBYL28J1AA8XUGXM@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITTombong, this is musa Bassadi here and I would like to make a brief commentsregarding the JAMMEH/JALLOW Swiss scandal but this time I do not expect ananswer from you.I know that you have already been prodded by list members tobreak your eloquent silence on the matter; for my part I want to urge you toremain silent and let your Boss the mighty Jammeh to do the talking. Friends,with all fairness to our distinguished diplomat Mr. Saidy, this matter is beyondhim. However, Tombong you will be foolish to come to your Boss' defence on thisone.One thing is going well for Jammeh though, he has power and he knows how toapply it on his subjects...a devastating prove of sheer naivete on the partof Gambian and members of this list are no exception. With this I mean we don'tengage national issues such as the Swiss saga and deliberate on themeffectively. It is fair to say that the Jawara administration also exploited thesame weaknesses of Gambians which led to their outstanding electoral successover the years...If we are to claim that we belong to the thriving democraticnations in the new millenium, then it is about time we changed our attitudesand start thinking a new. Unfortunately, had the previous administrationinculcated into the minds of the average Gambian, the basic tenets of democracyin which the people engage one another in genuine discussions...no corruptpolician or leader could get away with a scandal of this magnitude withoutfacing the verbal lynching of the Gambian people. Remember folks, presidentNixon had to leave office ignominiously on matters that are less serious thanthis in my opinion.As Gambians, we have to understand that this episode.. for lack of a better termgoes beyond our borders and descending through the ears of bureacrats in theWorld Bank and the IMF. Given the above proviso, these institution have verylittle respect, if any, for black Africa as a whole.This scandal would not augur well for the Gambia in the international community,at a time when we urgently need their assistance to jump-start the economyafter two years of anaemic growth or fair to say stagnation.GAMBIA-L, LET US ENGAGE THE ISSUES AND SEE WHERE WE GO FROM HERE: TO COMMUNITYOR DEGRADATION !NOTE: ...these institutions..MUSA BASSADIVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 10:01:32 + 0100 METFrom: "ALPHA ROBINSON" < GAROB1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: FOOD FOR THOUGHTMessage-ID: < 20CDE6A0A8D@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Dear Bass,I read your mail with keen interest. This is not a reply astime does not allow me to elaborate at the moment. Please considerthe following question:- If the PIEC should resign and opposition parties boycott theElections where does Gambia go from there?- When the going really gets tough (for no innocent head will expectthe APRC to submit itself like a lamb) where will you and I and allthose who call for boycott be?- Does the country really have a common agenda around which everyoneshall rally?- Is the Gambia really united ( the army, the language groups, thosewho benefited from the old regime vs those who enjoy today etc.etc.)?- How do you expect the centre to hold?- What alternative do you suggest for the Gambia?Hope these will serve as food for thought for everyone.Much respect.Regards,Alpha------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 16:45:36 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: <19961118154725.AAA6616@LOCALNAME>Amadou,Please add Mr. Garba Diallo to the list, he is a friend fromMauritania and teaching at the International Peoples College here.His e-mail is:- GDiallo@dk-online.dk PeaceMomodou Camara*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 12:00:27 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New Members, etc.Message-ID: < 01IBZO477USG001JS6@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Two new members have been added: Christopher Foxwell and Garba Diallo.As is customary, we expect intros from them. BTW, many new members areyet to send us formal intros. We can't compel any one to do so. ButI suggest we post a listing of the membership from time to time so thatmany of the regular contributors won't feel too lonely in cyberspace.Just an idea!Salaam!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 14:34:54 -0600From: njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: research associate position (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Folks,>here's an opportunity for those of you looking for funding for graduate>school!!>>> POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT>>>>>>Position: Research Associate (12 months minimum)>>>>>>Responsibilities and Opportunities:>>>>>> The successful applicant will work as a key player in an>>>industry-funded field investigation relating to indoor air quality,>>>air pollution from agricultural operations and environmental control>>>of livestock buildings. Responsibilities involve oversight of PC-based>>>acquisition of data from gas sensors including environmental GCs, ammonia,>>>hydrogen sulfide, and carbon dioxide, temperature, humidity, static pressure;>>>wind speed and direction; dust sampling; data analysis; report writing; and>>>preparation of journal manuscripts. The position offers opportunities to>>>be a part of a multidisciplinary research team including University faculty,>>>private consultants, industrial scientists, and full-time field research>>assistants.>>>The Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department has excellent>>>computing>>>facilities and a strong program in air quality and air pollution. The>>department>>>was recently ranked third in the nation by the U.S. News and World Report.>>>>>>Qualifications:>>>>>> Master's or doctorate in engineering or related field. Ph.D>>>students and>>> post-doctorates are encouraged to apply. The following skills and>>interests>>> are required:>>>>>> 1. Working knowledge of PC's and data acquisition system software.>>> 2. Working knowledge of instrumentation and computer interfaces.>>> 3. Ability to analyze, interpret and report research data.>>> 4. Ability to work in a team environment.>>> 5. Interest and experience in building environment and air quality.>>>>>>Salary: $25,000 to $30,000 (plus fringe benefits) depending on>>>qualifications>>>>>>Closing Date for Applications: November 25, 1996 or until position is>>filled>>>>>>Application Materials:>>> Letter of interest, resume, official academic transcripts, and>>> names, addresses and phone numbers of three references.>>>>>>For More Information, Contact:>>> Dr. Albert J. Heber, P.E., Associate Professor>>> Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department>>> 1146 ABE, Purdue University>>> West Lafayette, IN 47907-1146>>> Phone: 317-494-1214 FAX: 317-496-1115 e-mail: heber@ecn.purdue.edu >>>>>>Purdue University is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.>>>>>>>>>----- End Included Message ----->>>>>>>>>>>------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 14:44:58 -0600From: njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi Tony/Sarian/Abdou,Please add a good friend of mine's to the newsgroup. Her name is NdeyDrammeh and her e-mail address is ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu. Thanks!!!N'Deye Marie-----------------------N'Deye Marie N'JieGraduate AssociateDept of Food, Agricultural & Biological EngineeringThe Ohio State University614/688-3445 (W); < njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 15:00:30 -0600From: njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: More Open Position Announcements (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">>>>Please make the announcement below available to the appropriate people in>>your department.>>>>Thanks.>>Carl Griffis>>Bio and Ag Engr>>Univ of Ark>>>>________________________________>>POSITION ANNOUNCEMENT>>--- Administrative Approval Pending --->>>>>>Full-Time Research Specialist>>Biological and Agricultural Engineering Department>>University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR>>>>>>POSITION DESCRIPTION:>>This is a non-degree-seeking full-time research position. The person filling>>this position will be responsible for conducting engineering research in the>>area of robotics and machine vision in the processing of poultry products.>>Primary responsibilities will center on the development of robotic motion>>algorithms for removal of meat cuts from poultry carcasses, interfacing>>machine vision components with the robot, evaluation of water-jet cutting>>devices, and comparing microbial contamination among innovative and>>conventional systems. The position will include significant interaction>>with technical personnel at major poultry processing companies, in the>>context of the University of Arkansas Center for Food Processing and>>Engineering. Specific responsibilities will include procuring and operating>>scientific equipment and instrumentation, designing and conducting>>laboratory experiments, computer/robot programming (C language), and>>preparing and presenting reports and manuscripts.>>>>QUALIFICATIONS:>>The candidate should have an M.S. in Biological/Agricultural Engineering or>>closely related discipline; however, candidates with a B.S. and suitable>>experience will be considered. Experience in computer programming (C>>language) is highly desirable. Laboratory or food processing plant>>experience is desired. The applicant must have demonstrated communication>>(written and oral) and interpersonal skills. Applicant must have proof of>>legal authority to work in the United States.>>>>SALARY:>>Commensurate with experience and qualifications. Full-time with university>>benefits. Continued employment depends upon continued grant funding.>>>>APPLICATION:>>A letter of application indicating applicant's short- and long-term career>>goals, a complete resume, university transcripts, and a minimum of three>>names, addresses, and phone numbers of references should be sent to:>>>>Dr. Joel T. Walker, Professor, P.E.>>Biological and Agricultural Engineering Dept.>>203 Engineering Hall>>University of Arkansas>>Fayetteville, AR 72701>>Phone: (501) 575-2351>>e-mail: jtw@engr.uark.edu >>>>CLOSING DATE:>>December 15, 1996 or until qualified candidate is selected.>>>>The University of Arkansas is an Affirmative-Action/Equal Opportunity>>Employer.>>>>>>------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 11:52:10 -0800From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Dr. Darboe's $24.7 Million QuestionMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19961118144057.1ae7058c@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"The judgement in the case of the Republic of Gambia V Mr. Ebou Jallow,from a court in Swizerland last month, in which Mr Jallow prevailed, raisesmany questions.1) The judgement made a mention of $20 million, but did not clarify in whoseaccount or where the said amount was deposited;2) Who summoned the Swiss Banker to travel to Gambia to open a personalaccount for Yahya Jammeh?3) Where did Yahya Jammeh get $4.7 million deposited in his persoanl accountin less than one year after he took power?4) Why did Yahya Jammeh authorize Ebou Jallow to transfer $3,000,000 fromhis account to that of Ebou Jallow.5) Since the monies in question were in the personal ac****s of Yahya jammehand Ebou Jallow, why was the Republic of The Gambia named plaintiff in the case?6) How much was the lawyer who represented the Gambia government paid andwhere did that money come from?7) Did the other council members of AFPRC know these financial transactionsor was this strictly an Ebou Jallow- Yahya Jammeh deal?8) If the $24.7 million belonged to the people of The Gambia, who made thedetermination that the sum was safer in the personal accounts of YayhaJammeh and Ebou Jallow than in the Central Bank of The Gambia?The people of the Gambia have the right to ask and demand answers tothese questions. We must remember that Yahya Jammeh justified his overthrowof the Jawara Regime with the claim to rid Gambia government and society oframpant corruption. He also takes pride in his government for beingaccountable and transparent.Tombong has been very good in helping The Gambia-L members keepabreast with the information about the Farafenni incident and we aregrateful. Perhaps, he can also help enlighten us on this $24.7 millionquestion.------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 15:57:27 -0500From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The $24.7 million questionMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19961118205727.006668a0@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Basssss,Your contributions on the list on various issues have been veryinsightful and I am sure we are all very appreciative. Accordingly, I amanxious to read your comments about the $24.7 million question.-yama------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 16:18:53 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: forwaring Fatou Khan's postingMessage-ID: < Pine.HPP.3.90.961118161815.2832B-100000@muddhp64.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII think that the UDP's demands are reasonable and if Jammeh isaiming towards a democratic government he would not hesistate to meetthese conditions.What seems to amaze me is the fact that we stillhave the NIA's.I could understand it in a millitary government ofparanoia but in a so called democratic government,Please!What do they actually do?The last time I heard they were searchingpeoples homes for bleaching creams(very important tasks Ha!)I think it is time for president Jammeh's advisers to tell him tolose the NIA.One of my professors asked me if the Gambia is a democratic countryand I told him that we have the perfect version of africandemocracy.You do everything in your power to hold to your officeuntil you die if the millitary do not overtake power.He lookedstrangely at me for a moment and said "okay"Have a nice weekend everybody.FATOU------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 13:53:47 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: new memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961118135153.30112G-100000@saul3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIINdey Drammeh has been added. We welcome her and will look forward to herintroduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================On Mon, 18 Nov 1996, N'Deye Marie Njie wrote:> Hi Tony/Sarian/Abdou,> Please add a good friend of mine's to the newsgroup. Her name is Ndey> Drammeh and her e-mail address is ndramme@wpo.it.luc.edu. Thanks!!!> N'Deye Marie> -----------------------> N'Deye Marie N'Jie> Graduate Associate> Dept of Food, Agricultural & Biological Engineering> The Ohio State University> 614/688-3445 (W); < njie.1@osu.edu ------------------------------Date: Mon, 18 Nov 1996 17:39:02 -0600 (CST)From: Yaya Jallow < yj0001@jove.acs.unt.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: THE THREE STEPS BACKWARDMessage-ID: < Pine.GSO.3.95.961118171518.23737A-100000@jove.acs.unt.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIFellas,I wanna welcome all our new members. I have been dormant for sometime now due to some extraneous circumstances.Well, fellow gambians, now we know why Jammeh and cohorts overthrew theformer regime. To get a piece of the Gambian pie as soon as possible,schedule a hastily election that is fundamentally flawed, assume a facadeof legitimate power and continue to milk the Gambian people into thefuture. Of course, I'm talking in relation to the Swiss bank scandal. Ijoin all other Gambians who have voiced their concerns on this matter, todemand a straight face explanation from Tycoon Jammeh. Otherwise, we mightas well kiss our young democracy good bye. Corruption, my dear friends, isthe root cause of our political and economic underdevelopment. Unlessit is stopped, we are doomed to poverty, backwardness and politicalchaos. This is why I have vehemently argued against entrusting any onesingle aspect of our nation's economy to government bureaucrats andpoliticians.Good dayYaya------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 08:55:08 -0500 (EST)From: Anna Secka < secka@cse.bridgeport.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII think that the question we should all be asking is how did PresidentJammeh get that amount of money in less than two years. That is what Icall transparency and accountability.*********************************************** Anna Secka ** 312 Barnum Hall ** University of Bridgeport ** Bridgeport, CT 06604 ** Email: secka@cse.bridgeport.edu **********************************************On Fri, 15 Nov 1996, Francis Njie wrote:> I am also very curious about the origin of the document. Where did it come> from mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu > - Francis> Begin forwarded message:> Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900> Reply-To: binta@iuj.ac.jp > Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > From: binta@iuj.ac.jp > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"> < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow> In-Reply-To: < 1.5.4.32.19961114184827.00667ea4@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu > X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN> Gambia-l,> What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the> revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first> doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be> taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.> What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves> our attention.> On a different note, soliciting money for parties is fine. However,> will that solve this D200,000 election fee problem? Famara, you are> right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way> of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of> diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also> want to believe that separating the two elections works to the> advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more> suitable time.> Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to> Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious> bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.> Lamin.> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------> The Standard Disclaimers:> The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the> policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.> Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and> parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 10:07:58 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < 01IC0YGXTA8S001ETY@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Ndey Drammeh added; thanks to N'Deye Marie.Peace!AmadouScattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 08:13:35 -0800From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: UDP conditionsMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19961102205542.1b8f7444@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Reactions of the UDP conditions to participate in the upcoming parliamentaryelections included suggestions by some list members that the conditions areevidence of the of the party's and leadership's immaturity. Others proposedthat the UDP should not allow the APRC candidates to run unopposed. Theformer reaction seems too personal and emotion laden for a rationalresponse. The latter on the otherhand, can be rationally argued.The latter suggestion assumes that the presidential elections werefair and free of fraud. The united Nations, the OAU, the U.S, The CarterCenter, the commonwealth Secretarait and the UDP believe differently. Thatbeing the case, it would be follish for the UDP to participate in theelections without the being assured that the they will be fair and free offraud. The conditions are efforts to achieve or assure the end. Whycontest an election if losing is inevitably predictable.Remember that the UDP gave the AFPRC government the benefit of thedoubt contrary to the skepticism of the international community bypartcipating in the presidential elections. Unfortunately, theinternational community was proved right. Why subscribe to the illegitimateand undemocratic efforts of the AFPRC to civilianize and legitimizethemselves??????????????????-yama------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 08:50:37 -0800From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: More light on the Jammeh-Jallow Financial deal????(from Dr.Darboe)Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19961102213246.1b8f253c@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"The following is a letter Ebou Jallow sent to the Gambian Press and theinternatioanl media, on the 23rd October, 1995, to enlighten all of us onthe Swiss Bank accounts scandal. Personally, his accounts of thetransactions confused than enlightened me. This is, however, understandablesince he carefully avoided to mention his own account and "take". The storynonetheless is interesting and should further force Jammeh to tell his side.You be the judge:To the Gambian Press abd the International MediaDear Sir,I would like to enlighten the general public on the allegations madeon the electronic and print media on Friday October 20, 1995 concerningtransfers to an account with the CREDIT LYONNAIS, SUISSE SA to Mr. PhillippeBidawid. The amount involved is rightly quoted as $3,000,000 (three millionUS dollars). The transfer was effected by the CENTRAL BANK OF GAMBIA basedon the instruction from the office of the Chairman- REFERENCE AFRPRC/100DATED 4 SEPTEMBER 1995. I was instructed by the CHAIRMAN OF THE ARMEDFORCES PROVISIONAL RULING COUNCIL (AFPRC) CAPTAIN YAHYA JAMMEH the followingday to proceed to Geneva and administer some business deals which hedescribed as classified and of natioanl security concern. He instructed meto withdraw $100,000(one hundred thousand US dollars) from his persoanlACCOUNT NUMBER... 00.12854.6.002001, CODE 1960.. CREDIT LYONNAIS, SUISSE SAto be reimbursed to this account whenever the 3 million US dollars isavailable. Phillippe called the Chairman to confirm and double check withhim on my authority to receive the money. The chairman authorized him topay the cash to me thereon.I received the $2,900,000 (two million nine hundred dollars) thatday and paid $1,000,000( one million dollars) to his business dealers uponhis instruction on the 14th of September 1995. In return, his businesspartners gave me three heavy cases and two seales bottled chemicals. Twodays later, I hired a CHALLENGER AIRCRAFT FROM AEROLEASING SWISS COMPANY atthe Geneva airport costing 71 thousand US dollars($71,000) which I took andflew to Yundum International Airport arriving about 1200hrs midnight. Fromthere, direct from the airport, I was escorted direct to the Chairman'ssitting room in the State House where I DELIVERED ALL THE MONEY, THE THREECASES AND THE CHEMICALS. Later during the conversation at the State House,the Chairman opened the cases which were sealed and showed me somecounterfeit 100 dollar bills which he confessed were supposed to beprocessed with $2,000,000.00(two million US dollars--real notes) in order toproduce $10,000,000.00( ten million US dollars) and said that thetechnicians were coming from Europe around the 30th September 1995.Until the day I resigned I did not know anything about thisoperation code-named GREEN MEDICINE. Since my resignation, I have beenreceiving death threats should I ever make this information publicknowledge. I greatly honour and trust the intelligence of the Gambianpublic to deliver this sound judgement.Thank you all peace loving people.23rd October, 1995 (CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW)------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 13:05:23 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Dr. Darboe's $24.7 Million QuestionMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.961119125942.54006F-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII just wanted to say thanks for voicing the concerns of most of uslist-members, but somehow i doubt that we will get the answers we seek.Our APRC representative has shown tremendous skill in avoiding questionsthat are potenetially damaging to his propaganda scheme. or is it as hesaid, what he wanted to say has already been said by the list-members.Then again, with the 20 emails that he has to reply to daily, the issueof accountability and transparency in his party, must come way down on thepriority list.....On Mon, 18 Nov 1996, Yama Darboe wrote:> The judgement in the case of the Republic of Gambia V Mr. Ebou Jallow,> from a court in Swizerland last month, in which Mr Jallow prevailed, raises> many questions.> 1) The judgement made a mention of $20 million, but did not clarify in whose> account or where the said amount was deposited;> 2) Who summoned the Swiss Banker to travel to Gambia to open a personal> account for Yahya Jammeh?> 3) Where did Yahya Jammeh get $4.7 million deposited in his persoanl account> in less than one year after he took power?> 4) Why did Yahya Jammeh authorize Ebou Jallow to transfer $3,000,000 from> his account to that of Ebou Jallow.> 5) Since the monies in question were in the personal ac****s of Yahya jammeh> and Ebou Jallow, why was the Republic of The Gambia named plaintiff in the case?> 6) How much was the lawyer who represented the Gambia government paid and> where did that money come from?> 7) Did the other council members of AFPRC know these financial transactions> or was this strictly an Ebou Jallow- Yahya Jammeh deal?> 8) If the $24.7 million belonged to the people of The Gambia, who made the> determination that the sum was safer in the personal accounts of Yayha> Jammeh and Ebou Jallow than in the Central Bank of The Gambia?> The people of the Gambia have the right to ask and demand answers to> these questions. We must remember that Yahya Jammeh justified his overthrow> of the Jawara Regime with the claim to rid Gambia government and society of> rampant corruption. He also takes pride in his government for being> accountable and transparent.> Tombong has been very good in helping The Gambia-L members keep> abreast with the information about the Farafenni incident and we are> grateful. Perhaps, he can also help enlighten us on this $24.7 million> question.------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 12:42:31 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditionsMessage-ID: < 01IC13VFB7CQ001KE6@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:What aspect of the political playing field has changed since the UDP decidedto join the game? Were UDP leaders not aware of the fraudulent nature of thepolitical process even before they threw their hats into the presidentialcontest? Is it just now that the UDP realized it may have contributed tothe regime's efforts to legitimize itself through fraud and intimidation?Answers, anyone?Salaam!Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 14:35:44 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditonsMessage-ID: < 01IC171KEPBM8XVJM7@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAmadou, I believe you pointed your finger on the right question to be askedof the UDC leadership. But, what is the alternative to the general questionthat should be a point of concern to us all. That is.....NO VIABLE OPPOSITIONTO JAMMEH WITH HIS NEFARIOUS AGENDA WHERE DO WE HEAD TO AS A NATION, ONCEAGAIN: TO COMMUNITY OR DISASTER ?VERY DIFFICULT SITUATION ISN'T IT ?MUSA BASSADIVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: 19 Nov 1996 21:12:31 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Rewards for Repentant RebelsMessage-ID: < 829243100.95526321@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 19-Nov-96 ***SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Rewards for Repentant Rebelsby Lansana FofanaFREETOWN, Nov 19 (IPS) - In a desperate bid to curb resurgentviolence in Sierra Leone, the country's civilian government is offering incentives to rebels who surrender.''We encourage people behind rebel lines, includingcombattants, to come out of the bush and put down theirweapons,'' Information and Broadcasting Minister George Banda-Thomas saidat the weekend.He said President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah's government wasoffering cash rewards and jobs in the army and police to rebelsand their supporters who gave themselves up.''There are five centres scattered in the north, south andeast of the country where former combattants and rebel sympathisers could turn in their weapons,'' said Banda-Thomas,whose statement was broadcast on state radio and television.The government's offer came in the wake of intensifiedattacks by the rebel Revolutionary United Front (RUF) in the north and southeast of the country. Most of the raids have beenagainst farming settlements and vehicles on highways leading to the provinces.The RUF, which started its insurgency in 1991, had declared atwo-month cease-fire in March this year.At talks in April in Abidjan with Tejan Kabba's government,which replaced Sierra Leone's former military regime following elections in March, the RUF agreed to extend the cease-fire.About a month ago, however, the fragile cease-fire wasbreached and the brutal maimings, torture and killings, allegedly committed by the rebels and by renegade soldiers called'Sobels', resumed.This diminished the government's hopes for a negotiatedsettlement of the conflict, denting Tejan Kabba's campaign promise to bring the war ''to an early end.''The escalation of the fighting has also led the SierraLeonean president to go on a nation-wide tour to familiarise himself with developments, meet victims' families and boost themorale of government troops.Kabbah's new strategy of using incentives to encourage theinsurgents to give themselves up appears to have won him the sympathy of many people here, including some of itsopponents.''I hope the rebels accept the general amnesty declared bythe government and come out of the bush. I think the offeris quite encouraging,'' said Michael Demby, an oppositionpolitician based in the capital.Some RUF combattants and sympathisers also seem to have beenconvinced by the government's position and are troopingfrom the bush to claim the unspecified cash rewards and otherbenefits. But this may also be due to setbacks suffered recently by the RUF, such as the defection of top officials,including Dr. Abdulai Wi, a medic who treated rebel casualties.''I think the president is genuinely committed to the peaceprocess,'' says political scientist Umar Korom of the university of Sierra Leone. ''What I doubt is rebel leader FodaySankoh's commitment. He doesn't seem to have total control of his men and so anarchy may ensue.''So far government has agreed to Sankoh's offer to visit hisfighters in the bush in December and convince them to laydown their weapons, provided his security is guaranteed by UN,Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) troops.Sankoh is currently in Abidjan.Apart from stopping the bloodletting here, peace would allowdesperately needed reconstruction and development initiatives to kick off. So far, donors have failed to provide the 211million dollars the government has requested for quickaction to restore a semblance of normalcy here.(end/ips/lf/jm/kb/96)****************************************************************[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency(IPS) All rights reservedMay not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system orservice outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS orMISA. For MISA information, send a message to dlush@ingrid.misa.org.na and for information about IPS, send amessage to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at ipshre@harare.iafrica.com *****************************************************************------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 14:14:25 -0800 (PST)From: Kevin Connors < kconnors@igc.apc.org To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Swiss bank scandalMessage-ID: < 2.2.16.19961119171544.380fc360@pop.igc.org Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Would someone please recap the scandal involving Jammmeh and the Swissbank...I seemed to have missed what is going on and I am very curious.Abaraka baake.Kevin ConnorsThe earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earthPeace------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 21:06:30 -0500From: SillahB@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: THE FARAFANNI INCIDENTMessage-ID: < 961119210630_1284678357@emout05.mail.aol.com Tombong,Could these guys be Freedom Fighters instead of Bandits!!!Sorry, I may be replying to an old posting but whatever...By the way I was in London last week tried to catch a glimpse of you but noavail....PeaceBaboucarr SillahAtlanta------------------------------Date: Tue, 19 Nov 1996 20:18:43 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us, Subject: Re: UDP conditions -ReplyMessage-ID: < s29269bf.030@wpo.it.luc.edu Gambia LThe UDP members risk thier lives to try to restore peace, justice andfreedom to the Gambia by contesting in the presidential elections. Ratherthan blame them for legitamizing the elections, we should all be thankingthem for their patrotism and bravery. Let me remind you that there isevidence that Jammeh's people tried before unsuccessfully to kidnaplawyer Darboe. If the kidnapping was successful, I wonder wherelawyer Darboe will be today? Does the names Koro Ceesay and CaptainHydara ring any bells?Peace and LoveNdey K. DrammehLoyola UniversityChicago, Illinois------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 10:22:59 + 0100 METFrom: "ALPHA ROBINSON" < GAROB1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re:Swiss bank scandalMessage-ID: < 23D3A145F1D@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de I think it is evident that the reaction or rather "non-reaction" ofthe Jammehs alone is a clear indication that the Swiss bank Scandal isnot Untrue. The Jammeh we have come to know who is very quick atburrying people six feet deep would have hardly kept quite in theface of such gross accusations. There are still many unansweredquestion though and we should perhaps try to go a step further byproving what is actually true.There are rumours that the case is actually not quite over yet.According to information, court rulings are generally available to thepublic upon request in Switzerland. I have been asking myself "whatcan we contribute to clarify things?". Instead of lamenting,commenting and speculating (please don't take it personally!)why don't we try to contribute something.Did anyone think of trying to get in touch with friends ororganisations in Switzerland who may help us get to the source?Did anyone think of contacting the lawyer of the Phillipinegovernment who is helping to get the Marcus millions back. He may beable to give us useful tips as to how one may go about finding out(asfar as I am informed he lives in America).Did anyone think of contacting Ebou Jallow (who knows, he may bewilling to speak the truth now)?A final curious question is:were you really surprised to hear that Jammeh who feels so insecuredto the extent that his escort includes "rocket launchers" keepsa few millions somewhere just in case another "soldier with adifference" may take a walk into the beloved state house?much respect,Alpha.------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 09:39:48 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 01IC2B2IHUUQ8Y4KYE@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAlpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belongto the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of daysago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a stepfurther.Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?MUSA B.VANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 12:33:04 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 961120123304_1385319314@emout12.mail.aol.com Gambia-lIt has been a while, I was in Rome for The World Food Summit which endedMonday, November 18, and also to consult with President Jammeh(who was ontransit to Taiwan). I came back last night and found a lot of interestingpost, especially on the Ebou Jallow case.I want Musa Kebba Jawara and the list to know that I am not "strangelysilent". I was away on official duties and did not have access to my E-mails.I will be reading most of the postings to night and I will give my commentsand also the official line.Toni, I will double check the E-mail addresses of Banky Njie and Bai-MassTaal.Sal, I will respond to your enquiry on the value of the Dalasi.I am glad to see Alpha Robinson’s contribution; welcome aboard.PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 96 11:32:56 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: <9611201733.AA17035@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainI certainly will be looking to verify the validity of the texts we have seenthus far... and if they are in fact authentic, I would like to know if theAFPRC appealed the ruling within the 10-day period specified in the originaldocument.Assuming authenticity however, Mr. Jallow's statement deserved a laugh as faras accounting for the US$23M in question. The fact would stand that Mr. Jallowhas US$3M in an account with Credit Lyonnais (Switzerland) and US$20M atCitiBank (Switzerland and New York), all in his name. I hardly think thesepersonal accounts would be for the Gambia's benefit, whether or not the requestto open them originated from State House...- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 17:34:37 GMT0BSTFrom: "BEYAI" < P.L.Beyai@newcastle.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 219E4A75FC3@TOWN9.ncl.ac.uk > Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 09:39:48 -0600 (CST)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL> Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong> to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days> ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step> further.> Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?> MUSA B.> VANDERBILT.Fellow members,,Who are the members of the "naivete group of Gambians"? I have been followingdiscussions in this net but I must admit that some of the postingswe forward do not actually fit an intellectual environment. Remember, as Africans, a lot ofwords normally accepted in the West may not be back home and so we should becareful in the way we address each other.The purpose of this " bantaba", I think is to discuss issues in a frank and open mannerand not to attack personalities. Comments like " naivety, you wouldbe foolish to..." etc should be relegated to the lowest levelpossible. We are all Gambians and I am sure each of us isinterested in the progress of our beloved country.However, we should at the same time maintain mutualrespect and understanding amongst us. I feel there are betterways of encouraging people to take part in a discussion than labelling them asbeing naive.Thank you for your understanding.Cordially,PLB------------------------------Date: Mon, 20 Nov 1995 21:21:47 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditions -ReplyMessage-ID: < 30B0C73A.67E2@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNdey Drammeh wrote:> Gambia L> The UDP members risk thier lives to try to restore peace, justice and> freedom to the Gambia by contesting in the presidential elections. Rather> than blame them for legitamizing the elections, we should all be thanking> them for their patrotism and bravery. Let me remind you that there is> evidence that Jammeh's people tried before unsuccessfully to kidnap> lawyer Darboe. If the kidnapping was successful, I wonder where> lawyer Darboe will be today? Does the names Koro Ceesay and Captain> Hydara ring any bells?> Peace and Love> Ndey K. Drammeh> Loyola University> Chicago, IllinoisNdey!Could you please tell us what the EVIDENCE was to suggest that Jammeh'speople unsuccesfully tried to kidnap Mr.Darboe.Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 20 Nov 1995 21:24:11 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditionsMessage-ID: < 30B0C7CA.91@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAmadou Scattred Janneh wrote:> Gambia-l:> What aspect of the political playing field has changed since the UDP decided> to join the game? Were UDP leaders not aware of the fraudulent nature of the> political process even before they threw their hats into the presidential> contest? Is it just now that the UDP realized it may have contributed to> the regime's efforts to legitimize itself through fraud and intimidation?> Answers, anyone?> Salaam!> Amadou Scattred-JannehAmadou!Very good questions indeed!!Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 15:26:15 -0500From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditions -ReplyMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19961120202615.00679994@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 09:21 PM 11/20/95 +0300, you wrote:>Ndey Drammeh wrote:>>>> Gambia L>>>> The UDP members risk thier lives to try to restore peace, justice and>> freedom to the Gambia by contesting in the presidential elections. Rather>> than blame them for legitamizing the elections, we should all be thanking>> them for their patrotism and bravery. Let me remind you that there is>> evidence that Jammeh's people tried before unsuccessfully to kidnap>> lawyer Darboe. If the kidnapping was successful, I wonder where>> lawyer Darboe will be today? Does the names Koro Ceesay and Captain>> Hydara ring any bells?>>>> Peace and Love>>>> Ndey K. Drammeh>> Loyola University>> Chicago, Illinois>Ndey!> Could you please tell us what the EVIDENCE was to suggest that Jammeh's>people unsuccesfully tried to kidnap Mr.Darboe.> Regards Bassss!!Bassssssssssssssssssss,I am suprised that you were never aware of the fact that Mr. Darboe,the UDP leader, was detained for three weeks without a charge. When he wasreleased-unconditionally, there has not been even an unofficial explanationfor his detention.Also the attempt to kidnap him is public knowledge in the Gambia.Actually, the news story was carried in the Gambia papers including theGambia Daily. A couple of people were arrested and the police still havepossession of Mr. Darboe's torn clothes as evidence to the case. Eventhough Yahya Jammeh publicly stated that the authorities will do a thoroughinvestigation, nothing has been done since then. It has been over a yearand a half now. I am glad to be able to provide the information yourequested. If you have any doubts of the veracity of this information, youmay ask Tombong or call home.-yama------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 15:31:16 -0500From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: kolls567@QATAR.NET.QA Subject: Swiss Bank ScandalMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19961120203116.006750d0@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Bassssssssssss,Perhaps you missed my posting requesting your comments on the SwissBank Scandal. Unless we read your comments, you may be inviting thesuspicion that you are an AFPRC supporter and less concerned about theaffairs of the state and the concerns of Gambians. Most regular listmembers have said something about the scandal. We have yet to hear from youand Tombong.-Yama------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 15:49:19 -0500From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditionsMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19961120204919.00679ab4@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"At 12:42 PM 11/19/96 -0500, you wrote:>Gambia-l:>What aspect of the political playing field has changed since the UDP decided>to join the game? Were UDP leaders not aware of the fraudulent nature of the>political process even before they threw their hats into the presidential>contest? Is it just now that the UDP realized it may have contributed to>the regime's efforts to legitimize itself through fraud and intimidation?>Answers, anyone?>Salaam!>Amadou Scattred-JannehDr. Janneh,You must have misread my clarification of the UDP's justificationsfor setting down conditions to participate in the upcomimg presidentialelections. Please re-read it. I never said or meant to say that the UDPnaively believed that the playing field in the presidential elections waslevel. Actually the contrary was the point. The party just thought thatthe regime would prove its detractors wrong.Unfortunately, Musa (Vanderbilt) and Basssssssss saw your questionas another justifiable attack on UDP. The two of them seem to readily jumpon any bandwagon that has any sign of anti-UDP sentiment. I did, however,believe that your question was not a deliberate attack on the UDP. I justthought you misunderstood or misread the posting.-Yama------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 22:49:00 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditionsMessage-ID: < 2EE1D7523BD@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,I am one of those who strongly advocated for the opposition'sparticipation in the elections. I don't think the "boycott group"should in anyway use the UDP's participation in the elections againstthem. As most of the members of the net know I am not a UDPsupporter, but I think rather than blaming them for participating inthe General Assembly elections, we should support their conditionsfor the Presidential elections to get our young "democracy" nearer the"ideal" most of the members of this Bantaba share.I think we should also try to look at the alternatives of a totalelection boycott. Would that remove Jammeh? I think it is better to"forge" ahead with a "pseudodemocracy" which could be developedfurther, rather than waiting for the "perfect democracy" which Iguess is still ideal. "Democracy", some called it "DERIMOCRACY"(DERIMO is a giant rat) had also too many flaws. Some of theconditions demanded by the UDP were existing under the PPP.Those blaming the UDP for participating can you tell us howa total boycott will benefit the average voter? We are sitting inour comfortable homes in "babylon" and advocating things whichare first felt by those at home. When things get tougherwe (in babylon) at least have the possibility to help our relatives,but remember not everyone in The Gambia have that possibility. Letus work together to develop the little we have.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 23:12:55 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Swiss Bank ScandalMessage-ID: < 2EE83692AA9@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,I have been following the discussion on the Swiss Bank Scandal withinterest. I referred to it in one of my postings as RUMOURS. This isbecause, as a principle, I believe in giving "the accused" the chanceto explain before I make my judgement, I guess am not alone in thisboat. Francis Njie, asked a very important question which somemembers tried to "belittle", and that is the origin of the document?Since we now have Tombong back, things will soon be clear, and Ihope President Jammeh will clear the air as soon as possible.Credibility is very important for any progressive leadership, thesilence is not making things better for the APRC. Some of us whobelieved in these "soldiers with a difference" are getting more andmore disturbedNow to "Prophet" Musa B. Jawara. As far as am concern, these rumoursare just things which happen to fall into your so called predictionsthat corruption will be more rampant in the second republic. Wasthis what you were referring to when you made that statement? Pleaseelaborate. Peolple have been blamming Tombong for not answering, butyou have been ignoring this question too long, and you "YOU TOLD USSO" What did you tell us?Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 20:19:57 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroductionMessage-ID: < s29367fd.087@wpo.it.luc.edu Hi fellow Gambians:My name is Ndey Kumba Drammeh. I live in Chicago, Illinois, where I ampursuing an MBA in Finance from Loyola University. I received myundergraduate degree in Economics from Roosevelt University, also inChicago. I am a Certified Public Accountant as well.Since joining the group, I have greatly enjoyed the lively discussions thattake place. The exchanges have been very interesting and informative.To all who contribute to the group, thank you for your inputs.I would like to thank Yama Darboe for answering the question Bassaddressed to me. Good job, Yama!------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 15:43:46 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 199611210637.PAA07962@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIWelcome on board, Ndey. As a matter of fact we share the samesurname, have similar undergraduate degrees and we are pursuing thesame discipline(MBA). Wow, what a coincidence! Yourcontributions to Gambia-l are most sought.Your `brother'-in Cyberspace,Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 09:51:20 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Swiss Bank ScandalMessage-ID: <19961121085332.AAA15230@LOCALNAME>> Bassssssssssss,> Perhaps you missed my posting requesting your comments on the Swiss> Bank Scandal. Unless we read your comments, you may be inviting the> suspicion that you are an AFPRC supporter and less concerned about the> affairs of the state and the concerns of Gambians. Most regular list> members have said something about the scandal. We have yet to hear from you> and Tombong.> -YamaDear Yama,You cannot force someone to comment on an issue and even accuse the person ofbeing "less concerned about the affairs of the state and concerns ofGambians". What an accusation!PeaceMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Tue, 21 Nov 1995 14:32:53 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditionsMessage-ID: < 30B1B8E4.2630@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitYama Darboe wrote:> At 12:42 PM 11/19/96 -0500, you wrote:> >Gambia-l:> >> >What aspect of the political playing field has changed since the UDP decided> >to join the game? Were UDP leaders not aware of the fraudulent nature of the> >political process even before they threw their hats into the presidential> >contest? Is it just now that the UDP realized it may have contributed to> >the regime's efforts to legitimize itself through fraud and intimidation?> >> >Answers, anyone?> >> >Salaam!> >Amadou Scattred-Janneh> >> Dr. Janneh,> You must have misread my clarification of the UDP's justifications> for setting down conditions to participate in the upcomimg presidential> elections. Please re-read it. I never said or meant to say that the UDP> naively believed that the playing field in the presidential elections was> level. Actually the contrary was the point. The party just thought that> the regime would prove its detractors wrong.> Unfortunately, Musa (Vanderbilt) and Basssssssss saw your question> as another justifiable attack on UDP. The two of them seem to readily jump> on any bandwagon that has any sign of anti-UDP sentiment. I did, however,> believe that your question was not a deliberate attack on the UDP. I just> thought you misunderstood or misread the posting.> -YamaYama!!I don't need to jump on anybody's bandwagon.I am perfectly capable ofconstructing my own wagons and send them crushing into the UDP tent ifthat is what I want.Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Tue, 21 Nov 1995 14:40:21 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 30B1BAA5.3E75@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitNdey Drammeh wrote:> Hi fellow Gambians:> My name is Ndey Kumba Drammeh. I live in Chicago, Illinois, where I am> pursuing an MBA in Finance from Loyola University. I received my> undergraduate degree in Economics from Roosevelt University, also in> Chicago. I am a Certified Public Accountant as well.> Since joining the group, I have greatly enjoyed the lively discussions that> take place. The exchanges have been very interesting and informative.> To all who contribute to the group, thank you for your inputs.> I would like to thank Yama Darboe for answering the question Bass> addressed to me. Good job, Yama!Ndey&Yama!!Are you two people the two sides of the same Gambian Dalasi or what?!Regards Bassss!!!------------------------------Date: Tue, 21 Nov 1995 14:45:44 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Swiss Bank ScandalMessage-ID: < 30B1BBE8.11EB@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitCamara, Momodou wrote:> > Bassssssssssss,> > Perhaps you missed my posting requesting your comments on the Swiss> > Bank Scandal. Unless we read your comments, you may be inviting the> > suspicion that you are an AFPRC supporter and less concerned about the> > affairs of the state and the concerns of Gambians. Most regular list> > members have said something about the scandal. We have yet to hear from you> > and Tombong.> >> > -Yama> >> Dear Yama,> You cannot force someone to comment on an issue and even accuse the person of> being "less concerned about the affairs of the state and concerns of> Gambians". What an accusation!> Peace> Momodou CamaraModou!!Thanks very much.And keep up the good work down there!!!Regards Bassss!!!------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 16:41:14 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: klumpp@kar.dec.com Subject: A pleasure ...Message-ID: < 3294781A.B6C@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="------------2A212AE7AA7"This is a multi-part message in MIME format.--------------2A212AE7AA7Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi,actually, there is plenty of corruption, theft, an armed attack,manipulations, accusations, rumours, fear and other not very enjoyablethings happening in The Gambia.Much respect for all those who keep things going, who are indefatigablyworking on many different levels for the progress of the people, thecountry and democracy in The Gambia.It's therefore a pleasure to send you the attached file. It's htm-formatand hopefully readable for all of you.Regards,Andrea--------------2A212AE7AA7Content-Type: text/html; charset=iso-8859-1; name="GTCe.htm"Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printableContent-Disposition: inline; filename="GTCe.htm"Content-Base: "file:///Z|/klumpp/private/GTCe.htm" GAMBIA TOURISM CONCERN C/O BUNGALOW BEACH HOTEL P.O. BOX 2637 SERREKUNDA, THE=GAMBIA TEL: (220) 465288/465623 FAX: (220) 466180 CONCERN CONCERN is a monthly magazine on Tourism. It is published bythe Gambia Tourism Concern, an organisation which has the aim toensure that the benefits of tourism is given a chain effect so that manypeople who are excluded today may become beneficiaries. The approach of Tourism Concern is participatory, it wants toinvolve as many people as possible in the industry so that both, the shor=term interest and the long term protection of the environment of holidayareas and socio economic gains of the inhabitants may be assured. To dothis, the magazine is to serve as a forum to educate and inform all secto=rsthat are involved in tourism about the positive and negative impacts theindustry can have on people and their environment. Over the years the question of =93Bumsters=94 or beach boys who follow=touristshave been of prime concern to all those involved in the industry. Whatcan be done to understand their situation and evolve a scheme to involvethem in some gainful enterprise is also the concern of Gambia TourismConcern. The magazine CONCERN shall be designed to address the=concerns of such young people land give some them gainful employment: The=proceeds from the magazine will be divided into three parts. One part sha=llgo to the vendors, the other part shall be retained by the organisationand the other part shall be the contribution towards the cost of the maga=zine. The cost of production is very high. Tourism Concern is therefo=rehoping that it shall receive the support of all those involved in the ind=ustryby advertising with it. For a start, CONCERN shall be a monthly magazine and shall grad=uallybe transformed into a weekly. The magazine CONCERN shall be dealing with all issures of inter=estand shall endeavour to promote local initiatives. We hope to launch the magazine in November 96. Our co-ordinator or representative shall be meeting different peopleand heads of organisations/companies to give details of our plans and see=for advice. Your SUPPORT and CONCERN to this venture is app=reciated. Adama Bah, Co-ordinator Gambia Tourism Concern Co-ordinator Gambia Tourism Concern, Adama Bah Interview (inparts) from =93tourism=94, 2/Third Quarter 1996, UK ON OUR OWN TERMS The Gambia offers sun, sand and sea unlimited. But the=re=92smore to it than that. Adama Bah, founder member of Tourism Concern in The=Gambia, explains what a more sustainable tourist industry could bring the=Gambian people - and tourists too. Q: What are some of the effects of tourism in The Gambia? A.B: Tourism as a formal sector came to The Gambia through aSwedish investor who came and found The Gambia ideal for tuorism and deci=dedto start a business here. Initially there was no drive from the governmen=to create economic development out of tourism. In 1971 a study was carrie=out by the United Nations to find out, how the industry could best be dev=elopedto suit visitors comming to The Gambia. But the study did not look at how=the industry could satisfy the basic needs and aspirations of the Gambian=people; it was more directed at satisfying investors, so it came up witha one-sided vision geared only towards the sun, the beach and the friendl=temperament of the people. Following that model has had a lot of negative=effects. Of course you cannot say that prostitution, druc addiction andall that was brought in by tourism, but it has certainly escalated andright now we have a lot of young people who have no employment, no otherways of survival but to look to the tourists. A culture is developing whi=chis not rally very healthy to the development of young people. That is the=cultural impact of tourism, where young people are reduced to beggars.To hassling tourists. Q: At he sme time, can tourism offer a country economic benefits?=B> A.B.: The economic effects of tourism are temendous; a lot ofresources are generated through the develpment of tourism. The point is:what proportion of those resources stays in the country for the benefitof the people, and how much does the government use for the developmentof the people of that country? In the case of The Gambia, much more issiphoned off outside the country than stays behind: if you take into acco=untthe links between tourism and other areas of the economy it could be asmuch as 80 per cent that leaks overseas. I believe tourism must be planne=in such a way that whatever resources are gained must go to help developthe country=92s other economic sectors like agriculture and industry, sothat in the long run the country becomes self-reliant. That is the wholeidea of ecotourism and sustainable tourism: to see how local people invol=vedin the tourist industry can benefit without the destruction of their cult=ureor environment. Some tourists who come to The Gambia are not just interes=tedin the wine bar and the beach: they are also interested in going inland,in learning something, in having an exchange. This helps local people bec=ausethey can build guest houses and small tourist resorts, provide the foodfrom their own gardens, and manage the whole thing themselves. The otheradvantage is that it is environmentally friendly. Q: What lend you to set up Tourism Concern? A.B: Tourism Concern was originally initiated by group of manag=ersin the major hotels who thought that something needed to be done afterthe British government=92s travel advice in November 1994 that tourists s=houldregard The Gambia as an unsafe destination. The advice was devasting forhotel employees. We didn=92t feel that we could just throw up our hands a=ndlook on at the situation: we lobbied the Gambian government on behalf ofthe hotel employees who had lost their jobs, and met the British High Com=missionerto exxpress our dissatisfaction at the travel advice. Eventually the advi=cewas changed, but by then the tourist industry had suffered terribly. Itwas disastrous. Q: Reports suggested 60 per cent of those working in the touristindustry were put out of work because of the travel advice. A.B.: I think it could have been even more than that. And inThe Gambia you=92re thinking not only of The people who are directly empl=oyed,but the families that depend on their earnings. If 10.000 people (that=92=the estimate) are made unemployed then your=92re thinking in terms of 50.=00 people losing their source of livelihood. Q: What are Tourism Concern=92s (words not readable)? A.B.: There are a lot of misconceptions about tourism in ourcountry. Sometimes the information tourists get from travel agents maynot be the real, accurate information, so we feel one of the roles of Tou=rismConcern is to educate tourists coming to The Gambia. Also, we wish to see=if there is a role in contributing to policy, in advising the government,=which will enable us to prevent future problems in the industry. Q.: What sort of misconceptions do you face from Western tourists?<=/B> A.B.: There are a lot of misconceptions about how Gambians live==2EPeople just think: =91Oh, they=92re Africans=92 but Africa means differen=t countries,many different cultures. So if you=92ve been to Kenya it does not necessa=rilymean you understand what is happening in the Gambia. People need to knowthat. Q.: What message would you send to British tourists coming to TheGambia? A.B.: Learn more about the country and take a critical approach=don=92t just accept lock, stock and barrel everything the government an t=hepress say. Also take into consideration that your are going to be withanother people: they need to appreciate who you are and what you are. Ithink if these lessons are learnt by tourists we will see better peopleto people relations and an understanding based on cooperation, not oneperson seeing themselves as superior and another inferior. Adama Bah is a founder member of Tourism Concern in The Gambia, and=personnel manager of one of the main Gambian hotels. SEE FOR YOURSELF Deegoo is an association of local tourism businesses in The Gambiathat seeks to enable its members to benefit more from their participation=in the tourist industry. Afrikan Heritage is organising a trip to The Gam=biain the first week of November to join Deegoo in celebrating its first ann=iversary.The trip will highlight the activities of Deegoo members with excursionsto rural community projects to participate in development at work. CallAfrikan Heritage now on 0171-328 4376 for more information, or write tothem at 608 Rowley Way, London NWS 0SJ --------------2A212AE7AA7--------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 11:21:58 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditionsMessage-ID: < 01IC3TN8YN940007FN@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITYama:You are right! I have no reason to attack the UDP for its decision to jointhe race. I simply question their judgment in that case. I reserve myarsenals for Jawara and Jammeh!Peace!Amadou------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 08:42:01 -0800From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Dangers of IgnoranceMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19961121113554.1b8f9308@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Since the emotions about the presidential campaigns have somewhatsimmered down, maybe some background information about Mr. Ousainou Darboe,the leader of the UDP may help clear some misunderstandings about him.He has been called a tribalist and this label has even given rise toa new concept-"Ethnic Politicking". I am not sure of the meaning of thisconcept, but I believe it has something to do with appealing for votes alongethnic lines. In Mr. Darboe's case, this would mean appealing for Mandinkavotes (since he is a Mandinka) by rousing feelings against other Gambianethnic groups, particularly the Jolas (since Yahya Jammeh is a Jola).Considering the percentage of the Mandinka eligible voters, a simplearithmetic clearly reveals the flaw in this strategy. But that is not thepurpose of this piece.It is true that Mr. Darboe is a "full blooded" Mandinka (if such anidentity exists) by the broadest definition of ethnicity. However, he hastwo wives neither of whom is Mandinka. One is Wolof and the other is Jola.Yes, Mr. Darboe's other in-laws are Jola. His children speak both Wolof andMandinka fluently. His own step-mothers include a Fulani, Wolof andMandinka. His father spoke fluent mandinka, Fula, Sarahule and Wolof.Mr. Darboe attended St. Augustine's High School from form one toform five. During this period, he was raised, with his brother Dr.MomodouDarboe, by the late Mr. P.S.Njie, the leader of the United Party. Based onhis last name, P.S. Njie is a Wolof. What was not however obvious to thevery general public, but to members of the family including the Darboe's,is that Mr. Njie's maternal background is Jola.Those of you familiar with the Gambian political history, willrecall that one of the most prominent members of the United Party, which waslabeled a Wolof party, was the late Mr. Numukunda Darboe, Ousainou Darboe'sfather. Actually, he was the most prominent Mandinka member of the Unitedparty. Infact, PPP leadership's efforts to woo Mr. Darboe to cross carpetto the Peoples' Progressive Party (a so called Mandinka party) was widelyknown. Mr. Numukunda Darboe died a loyal member of the United Party-the socalled Wolof party. Before his death, loyalty was prominent among the manyvalues he imparted to his children. Unless Mr. Numukunda Darboe failed insocializing his children properly, Ousainou Darboe does not and cannot fitthe profile of a tribalist. It would, however, be unreasonable to expectMr. Yankouba Touray, who is first generation Gambian and a relatively recentimmigrant, to know these facts about the leader of the United Democratic Party.I hope the facts stated here will convince Mr. Touray and somemembers of this list, who accuse Mr. Darboe of being a tribalist, toreexamine their opinion of him. Mr. Darboe's professional history wouldfurther help clear these misunderstandings about him. That will be nexttime. I'll be on Thanksgiving break all of next week, I hope everyone has agreat weekend. I'll return December 2nd.-Yama------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 01:50:03 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A pleasure ...Message-ID: < 199611211647.BAA12440@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIAndrea,Thanks for the information. The tourist industry worldwide is highlyvulnerable to exogenous shocks and can be wiped out within weeks. Itis one not much amenable to domestic manipulation. No wonder theBrits used it so effectively against the Gambia. This forthcomingmagazine has noble intentions and it deserves our utmost support. Butwe must remind ourselves that as far as the Gambia is concerned,tourism has failed to produce the necessary forward and backwardlinkages we craved for. Policy formulation on the industry was atbest simplistic. However, in June 1995 or thereabout, discussion onsetting up a national tourism policy started. I am sure the documentis in place by now. At that discussion, the issue of `Bumpsters' tookcentre stage. I hope the issue is treated with care and concern.One way of addressing this is what is suggested by Mr. Bah.Lamin Drammeh.PS: By saying tourism is not amenable to much domestic manipulation Imean it is easy for tourists to stay away, go elsewhere, and there islittle we can do about it. I read that Kenya benefitted greatly fromthe negative travel advice on the Gambia.------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 02:08:28 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: The Dangers of IgnoranceMessage-ID: < 199611211706.CAA12545@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIYama,Thanks for enlightening we the "ignorant"--at least those who arebelieved to be ignorant about Lawyer Darbo. Nonetheless, our ignoranceabout him has long since been replaced with awareness. Your posting,though informative, has hardly added to our knowledge because all whatyou have said were said on this List before. Gambia-l has a verytolerant culture; one that we stand to defend. In so doing, however,we must realise that our future lies in our understanding of the otherside. Being at polar ends of the political spectrum is indeed ablessing, and for once the Machiavellian principle of the end justifyingthe means catches some meaning. We need to disagree to agree. TheList encourages the discussion of any topic under the sun providedsome degree of modicum is allowed to prevail but it is not thepolitical front of any political party. Members discuss issues as itsuits them...an inalienable right!! But for us to see the light andcreate a new path for our nation, we need to be open-minded and honestin our discussions. Giving praise where it is due becomes necessaryfor praise is the other side of criticism. They are on the same coin.Regards to all. Enjoy your Thanksgiving break!Lamin.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 12:43:32 -0600From: ndarboe@olemiss.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: DV-98 LOTTERY ISSUEMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"From: gsiskind@visalaw.com Date: Wed, 20 Nov 1996 11:50:14 -0600Subject: SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETIN - DV-98 LOTTERY ISSUETo: visalaw@listserv.telalink.net SISKIND'S IMMIGRATION BULLETINSpecial DV-98 Lottery EditionPublished by Siskind, Susser, Haas & Chang, Attorneys at Law, 149 BelleForest Circle, Nashville, Tennessee 37221, United States of America,telephone: 800-748-3819 or 615-662-8620, facsimile: 615/646-1858, email: gsiskind@visalaw.com, WWW home page: http://www.visalaw.com/. To subscribe to Siskind's Immigration Bulletin, send an email message to visalaw-request@listserv.telalink.net with the message "subscribe [youremail address]". To unsubscribe, send the message "unsubscribe [youraddress]" to the same address. You can also subscribe and unsubscribe fromour web page. Mailing list maintained by Telalink ( http://www.telalink.net ).Disclaimer: This newsletter is not intended to establish an attorneyclient relationship. Any reliance on information contained herein is takenat your own risk.___________________________________________________________________________NOTE: On November 18, 1996, the Department of State released information onthe next green card lottery. In this special issue, we address the mostcommon questions and answers people will have about the lottery. If youwould like to see a sample application and envelope, we invite you to visitour web site at http://www.visalaw.com. SSHC will also again provide anonline registration form at our web site to enable our firm to enterapplicants but we emphasize that most people can successfully enterthemselves in the lottery if they pay close attention to the instructionsoutlined below and at our web site.QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT DV-98This discussion is intended to address most of the major questions many ofyou have asked us about the DV-98 Lottery. The discussion includes sampleforms to guide you in completing your own application.What is the "Green Card" Lottery?The U.S. Congress has authorized the allotment of 55,000 immigrant visas inthe DV-98 category during Fiscal Year 1998 (which runs from October 1, 1997to September 30, 1998). Foreign nationals who are natives of countriesdetermined by the I.N.S. (according to a mathematical formula based uponpopulation totals and totals of specified immigrant admissions for a 5-yearperiod) are eligible to apply. The application period will begin at noonEastern Time on Monday, February 3, 1997, and will end at noon on March 5,1997.Nationals of which countries are excluded?China-mainland China and Taiwan (nationals of Hong Kong are included)IndiaPhilippinesVietnamSouth KoreaUnited Kingdom (natives of Northern Ireland and Hong Kong areeligible, but natives of Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, CaymenIslands, Falkland Islands, Gibralter, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, andthe Turks and CaicosIslands are not eligible)PolandCanadaMexicoJamaicaEl SalvadorColumbia, andThe Dominican Republic.How are visas allotted?The DV-98 program apportions visa issuance among six geographic regions(Africa, Asia, Europe, North America (other than Mexico), Oceania, andSouth America (including Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean). Theworld is divided up intohigh and low admission regions and each of the six regions is divided intohigh and low admission states. A greater portion of the visas go to the lowadmission regions than to high admissions regions. High admission statesare entirely excluded from the lottery (those states are listed above) andlow admission states compete equally with other low admission states in thesame region. No single state may receive more than 7% (3,850) of the 55,000allotted visas. The allotment for this year is as follows:Africa: 21,179Asia: 7,280Europe: 23,213North America: 8 (only the Bahamas is included)South America: 2,476Oceania: 844Who is eligible to apply for the lottery?To receive a DV-98 visa, an individual must be a native of a low admissionforeign state (described above). The individual must have at least a highschool education or its equivalent, or, within the preceding five years,two years work experience in an occupation requiring at least two yearstraining or experience.What does it mean to have a "high school education or its equivalent?""High School education or its equivalent" means the successful completionof a twelve year course of elementary and secondary education in the U.S.or successful completion in another county of a formal course of elementaryand secondary education comparable to complete a 12 year education in theU.S. or successful completion in another country of a formal cause ofelementary and secondary education comparable to completion of a 12 yeareducation in the U.S. Passage of a high school equivalency examination isnot sufficient. It is permissible to have completed one's education in lessthan 12 years orgreater than 12 years if the course of study completed is equivalent to aU.S. high school education. Documentary proof of education (including adiploma or school transcript) should NOT be submitted with the application,but must be presented to the consular office at the time of formallyapplying for an immigrant visa application.What does it mean to have "two years work experience in an occupationrequiring at least two years training or experience?"The determination of which occupations require at least two years oftraining or experience shall be based upon the Department of Labor'sDictionary of Occupational Titles. If the occupation is not listed in theDOT, the Department of State will consider alternate evidence. Please Emailor write me if you need to check the DOT (this will probably not benecessary for the vast majority of you since most of you have high schooldegrees or the equivalent. As with proof of education, documentary proof ofwork experience should not be submitted with the application, but must bepresented to the consular office at the time of a formal immigrant visaapplication.Can I be a "native" of a country other than the country in which I was born?A native is both someone born within one of qualifying countries andsomeone entitled to the "charged" to such country under Section 202(b) ofthe Immigration and Nationality Act. Thus someone may be (1) charged to thecountry of birth of his/her spouse; (2) a minor dependent child can becharged to the country of birth of a parent; and (3) an applicant born in acountry of which neither parent was a native may be charged to the countryof birth of either parent. If one claims to be a native of a country otherthan where one was born, he/she must include a statement to that effect onthe lottery application and must show the country of chargeability on theapplication envelope (see discussion of the application form and envelope).Will applying for the lottery affect one's ability to receive anonimmigrant visa?Probably not. Technically, filing a visa lottery application is equivalentto filing an immigrant petition. According to source at the Department ofState, a consulate will only be notified IF the person is selected in thelottery. An individual who is not chosen ison his honor to state that he/she applied for the lottery. Theoretically,if your name is selected in the lottery, you may have trouble renewingnonimmigrant status while waiting for your name to be cleared forprocessing (see discussion on the postselection process for securing agreen card). This should only be a temporary problem since permanentresidency should eventually be awarded. There is still a risk that you willfail to be deemed eligible for the DV-98 visa or the Department of Statewill have overestimated the number of individuals to select in the lottery(see discussion on how the selection process works). However, of all thelawyers with whom I have spoken, none have ever reported a problem with aclient having entered the lottery. We have instructed our clients to answerthe question on the OF 156 concerning previous immigrant visa applicationsas follows: "My lawyer entered me in the DV-98 lottery." We have never hada problem reported. We have yet to hear of anyone denied a visa because ofa previous lottery application.Do I need to be in lawful visa status to compete?An individual who is in the U.S. need NOT be in lawful status to compete inthe lottery. However, the Department of State has indicated that it willshare information with the Immigration and Naturalization Service for the"formulation, amendment, administration and enforcement" of the country'simmigration laws.Does it matter whether I am or am not in the U.S.?Individuals who otherwise meet the requirements for competition in thelottery, may compete whether they are in the United States or in a foreigncountry.Are there any limitations on the number of entries I can send in for thelottery?Each individual is limited to one application in the lottery. If more thanone application is received, the individual will be totally disqualified.Note: Hundreds of thousands of applications are rejected every year due tomultiple applications.May a husband and wife each submit a separate application?Yes. If otherwise qualified, a husband and a wife may each submit onelottery application. If either is selected in the lottery, the other wouldbe entitled to derivative status.If I win, can I get green cards for my family?Your spouse and unmarried children under the age of 21 are automaticallyentitled to the same status as you.Is there a minimum age to apply for the lottery?There is not a minimum age to apply for the lottery. However, theeducation/work experience requirements will effectively preclude mostpeople under 18 from applying.May I adjust status in the U.S. if I am selected?An applicant may adjust status (switch to permanent residency in the U.S.)if they meet the normal requirements for adjusting status with the INS(including not having previously been out of visa status). Applicants whoadjust must first send the formsthey receive from the National Visa Center back to the National VisaCenter. In order to apply for adjustment of status, the INS must be able tocomplete action on the case before September 30, 1998.How does the selection process work?The National Visa Center in New Hampshire will receive all applications.Upon receipt, the NVC will place the letter into one of six geographicregions and assign the letter an individual number. Within each region, thefirst letter randomly selected will be the first person registered, thesecond letter selected will be the second person registered, etc. When acase is registered, the applicant will immediately be sent a notificationletter which will give visa application instructions.About 100,000 persons, both principal applicants and their spouses andchildren, will be registered. Since it is probable that some of the first55,000 persons registered will not apply for a DV-98 visa, this figure isassumed to eventually be reduced to about 55,000. However, there is a riskthat some applicants will be left out. According to the Department ofState, all applicants will be informed promptly of their place on the list.Each month visas will be issued, according to registration lottery rankorder, to those ready for visa issuance for that month. Once 55,000 visasare issued, the program ends. Registrants for this year's lottery will haveto have their visa in hand by September 30, 1997 at the latest. You must beprepared to act promptly if your name is selected.How will I know if I was not selected?The State Department will not notify applicants who are not selected. Theonly way you will know that you are not selected is if you have notreceived a registration notification letter before the date the INSofficially states that it has stopped notifying people (expected to be donewithin three months of March 5, 1997).Is there an application fee to enter the lottery?No. There is no government application fee for submitting a lotteryapplication. If you win the lottery, you will pay a special DV-98 caseprocessing fee later. Winners will also have to pay regular visa fees atthe time of visa issuance. Certain law firms and immigration consultantsoffer application services and the fees for such services may vary. IT ISNOT NECESSARY TO USE SUCH A SERVICE.Can someone selected in the lottery receive a waiver of any of the groundsof visa ineligibility?No. There is no special provision for the waiver of any grounds of visaineligibility other than those provided for in the Immigration andNationality Act. Also, holders of J 1 visas with a two year home residencyrequirement will not be able to receive a waiver of this requirement byvirtue of being selected in the lottery. A holder of a J visa can stillenter the lottery, but he/she will have to qualify for a residency waiverin the same manner as is normally required to get such a waiver. Becauseall visas must be issued by the end of September 1998, individuals who havenot yet begun their home residency are effectivelyprecluded (unless they are able to get a waiver of the home residencyrequirement quickly).May someone apply for a DV-98 visa if they are already registered inanother visa category?Yes.In what region is my native country assigned?(1) AfricaAlgeriaAngolaBeninBotswanaBurkina FasoBurundiCameroonCape VerdeCentral African RepublicChadComorosCongoCote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast)DjiboutiEgyptEquatorial GuineaEritreaEthiopiaGabonGambia, TheGhanaGuineaGuinea-BissauKenyaLesothoLiberiaLibyaMadagascarMalawiMaliMauritaniaMauritiusMoroccoMozambiqueNamibiaNigerNigeriaRwandaSao Tome and PrincipeSenegalSeychellesSierra LeoneSomaliaSouth AfricaSudanSwazilandTanzaniaTogoTunisiaUgandaZaireZambiaZimbabwe(2) AsiaAfghanistanBahrainBangladeshBhutanBruneiBurmaCambodiaChina-mainland (not eligible for DV-98)China-Taiwan (not eligible for DV-98)Hong KongIndia (not eligible for DV-98)IndonesiaIranIraqIsraelJapanJordanKorea, NorthKorea, South (not eligible for DV-98)KuwaitLaosLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesMongoliaNepalOmanPakistanPhilippines (not eligible for DV-98)QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaSyriaThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam (not eligible for DV-98)Yemen(3) EuropeAlbaniaAndorraArmeniaAustriaAzerbaijanBelarusBelgiumBosnia and Herzegovina (including components)BulgariaCroatiaCyprusCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance (including components and dependent areas overseas)GeorgiaGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyKazakhstanKyrgyzstanLatviaLiechtensteinLithuaniaLuxembourgMacedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of MaltaMoldovaMonacoMontenegroNetherlands (including components and dependent areas overseas)Northern IrelandNorwayPoland (not eligible for DV-98)Portugal (including components and dependent areas overseas)RomaniaRussiaSan MarinoSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandTajikistanTurkmenistanTurkeyUkraineUnited Kingdom (not eligible for DV-98; NOTE: natives of NorthernIreland and Hong Kong are eligible, but natives of Anguilla, Bermuda,British Virgin Islands, Caymen Islands, Falkland Islands, Gibralter,Montserrat, Pitcairn, St. Helena, and the Turks and Caicos Islands are noteligible)UzbekistanVatican City (an independent city under the jurisdiction of the HolySee)(4) North AmericaBahamas, TheCanada (not eligible for DV-98)United States(5) OceaniaAustraliaFijiKiribatiMarshall IslandsMicronesia, Federated States ofNauruNew ZealandPalauPapua New GuineaSolomon IslandsTongaTuvaluVanuatuWestern Samoa(6) South America, Mexico, Central America, and the CaribbeanAntigua and BarbudaArgentinaBarbadosBelizeBoliviaBrazilChileColombia (not eligible for DV-98)Costa RicaCubaDominicaDominican Republic (not eligible for DV-98)EcuadorEl Salvador (not eligible for DV-98)GrenadaGrenadinesGuatemalaGuyanaHaitiHondurasJamaica (not eligible for DV-98)Mexico (not eligible for DV-98)NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruSt. Kitts and NevisSt. LuciaSt. Vincent and the GrenadinesSurinameTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuelaHow do I apply for the lottery?There is no form for the DV-98 lottery. All that is required is that theproper information is typed or clearly printed in the Roman alphabet on aplain sheet of paper, the application is signed by the applicant, a properphotograph is included and the application is sent in a properly addressedenvelope via regular mail.Each application must contain the following information and documents:1. APPLICANT'S FULL NAMELast Name, First Name and Middle Name(Underline Last Name/Surname/Family Name)Example: Doe, John James [remember to underlinelast name]2. APPLICANT'S DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTHDate of Birth: Day, Month, YearExample: 15 November 1961Place of Birth: City/Town, District/County,Province, CountryExample: Munich, Bavaria, Germany,3. NAME, DATE AND PLACE OF BIRTH OF APPLICANT'S SPOUSE AND CHILDREN[Note: Do not list parents as they are not entitled toderivative status.]4. APPLICANT'S MAILING ADDRESS, PHONE NUMBER (if possible) AND NEARESTCONSULATEBe sure the address is complete since this is where notification will besent if the application is selected. A telephone number is optional. Alsolist location of U.S. Consular office closest to current residence or lastresidence prior to entering U.S.5. APPLICANT'S NATIVE COUNTRY IF DIFFERENT FROM COUNTRY OF BIRTH6. The Applicant's signature is required on the application(preferably the bottom). This is a new requirement.7. A recent 1 1/2 inch by 1 1/2 inch (or 37 mm by 37 mm) photograph ofthe applicant. The applicant's name must be printed across the back of thephotograph. This is also a new requirement. Be sure to tape the photo tothe application form using a clear tape. Do not staple or paper clip thephoto.The application should be placed in an envelope which is between 6 inchesand 10 inches (15 cm to 25 cm) in length and between 3 inches and 4 inches(9 cm to 11 cm) in width.In the upper left hand corner of the front of the envelope must be thecountry of which the applicant is a native. Typed or clearly printed belowthe country must be the same name and mailing address of the applicant asare shown on the application form.Example:New ZealandJames John Doe1111 Main StreetNashville, Tennessee 37204Where do I send the application?Applications must be sent by regular mail (not by hand delivery, telegram,or any means requiring acknowledgment such as registered mail or expressmail) to one of the six following addresses, depending upon the region ofthe applicant's native country.Note carefully the importance of using the correct postal zip code for eachregion:ASIA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00210, U.S.A.SOUTH AMERICA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00211,U.S.A.EUROPE: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00212, U.S.A.AFRICA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00213, U.S.A.OCEANIA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00214, U.S.A.NORTH AMERICA: DV-98 Program, National Visa Center, Portsmouth, NH 00215,U.S.A.------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10245 Posts Posted - 19 Jun 2021 : 12:41:18

From: ahmed tijan deen <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









On Wed, 20 Nov 1996



> Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong

> to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days

> ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step

> further.

>

> Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?

>

> MUSA B.

> VANDERBILT.

>

Musa and Alpha,both of you guys should apologize to the group for calling

us naive. We are not naive we are just trying to get the facts about the

Jammeh/jallow scandals and the only way we can do this is to weight

the

information that's been presented.Secondly I agree with the fact that we

should try and contact the people who are involve in this case to get

their side of the story but do you think someone whose being acuse of a

crime will tell the truth to the acusser I don't think so but since their

is a court case going on Ithink we should be looking forward for an

interesting ending..





Peace

Ahmed Tijan Deen.

UNIV.of.Maryland.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 20:52:25 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: A pleasure ...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Andrea,



Thank you very much for sending us this information. It was

very interesting.



Since tourism is now on the "agenda". I would like to seize the

opportunity to ask our Swedish friend who was once a hotel manager

in The Gambia (or any other person), to confirm, the statement that

"the hotels import almost all their supplies, even those available in

the local market". If the the answer is yes, WHY?

I will wait for an answer before I elaborate.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 15:03:24 -0500 (EST)

From: ahmed tijan deen <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: UDP conditions -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









On Tue, 19 Nov 1996, Ndey Drammeh wrote:



> Gambia L

>

> The UDP members risk thier lives to try to restore peace, justice and

> freedom to the Gambia by contesting in the presidential elections. Rather

> than blame them for legitamizing the elections, we should all be thanking

> them for their patrotism and bravery. Let me remind you that there is

> evidence that Jammeh's people tried before unsuccessfully to kidnap

> lawyer Darboe. If the kidnapping was successful, I wonder where

> lawyer Darboe will be today? Does the names Koro Ceesay and Captain

> Hydara ring any bells?

>

>

> Peace and Love

>

> Ndey K. Drammeh

> Loyola University

> Chicago, Illinois

>

>

>Ndey How are you doing hope O.K.I just want to know what you meant by UDP

risk their life to restore peace in the gambia.You should remember no one

is risking their lifes because it an election and other parties were

involved too, so please the only risk is that we are unfortunate that

Jammeh is the President.



Peace

Ahmed Tijan Deen.



Ps Welcome aboard.





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 16:37:02 -0600

From:

To: iastate.edu@pop.service.ohio-state.edu

Subject: Jobs/grants/internships!!!!(fwd)

Message-ID: <v02130503aeba890fe132@[128.146.141.79]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 08:15:27 -0500

>Reply-To:

>Sender:

>From:

>To:

>Subject: ESGP-Newsletter (55)

>MIME-Version: 1.0

>



>

>

>4) Jobs/Internships

>

> a) Jobs: four technician (II) positions at the University of Georgia

> Marine Institute: 1) Microbial Ecology; 2) Plant Photosynthesis; 3)

> Invertebrate Ecology; 4) Chemistry/Toxicology

>

>5) Grants/Fellowships

>

> a) Call for Preproposals: Great Lakes Protection Fund.

> b) EPA's Great Lakes National Program Office announces availability of

> it FY97 Great Lakes Priorities and Funding Guidance



>==============================================================================

>4) Jobs/Internships

>

>a) Jobs: four technician (II) positions at the University of Georgia

>Marine Institute: 1) Microbial Ecology; 2) Plant Photosynthesis; 3)

>Invertebrate Ecology; 4) Chemistry/Toxicology

>

>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:

>

>The University of Georgia Marine Institute has immediate openings for four

>to work on a federally-funded research project investigating the sublethal

>responses of several indigenous marsh species to environmental stress. The

>project is funded from October 1996 to September 1999. Specific areas

>required are:

>

>MICROBIAL ECOLOGY: Duties include collecting samples in impacted and

>unimpacted marshes; processing of the samples including reflux extractions

>of sterol, liquid chromotography, direct microscopy of fungal reproductive

>sturctures, measurement of CO2 release; and data recording and reduction,

>including statistical processing via an SPSS computer statistical package.

>Mycological or microbiological training and experience in

>field-microbiological research desirable. Contact: Dr. Steven Y. Newell.

>

>PLANT PHOTOSYNTHESIS: Duties include measuring photosynthetic rates of

>salt marsh plants in the field using an infrared gas analyzer (IRGA);

>counting and measuring plant stems, data reduction and analyses.

>Considerable experience in operating an IRGA is strongly desired. Contact:

>Dr. Steve C. Pennings.

>

>INVERTEBRATE ECOLOGY: Duties include assisting in a project to evaluate

>variation in reproductive potential within a suite of salt marsh

>crustaceans. Applicants should possess organizational skills necessary to

>coordinate the collection and processing of semimonthly field samples from

>multiple locations, be willing to supervise temporary helpers, and be free

>to travel overnight when required. Experience in the collection and

>identification of salt marsh invertebrates is desirable. Contact: Dr.

>Ronald Kneib.

>

>CHEMISTRY/TOXICOLOGY: Duties include conducting laboratory and field

>experiments of the impacts of natural organic matter and perturbants on

>the sensitivity of the standard MicrotoxR assay. Applicants should have a

>strong background in chemistry, analytical techniques, and QA/QC

>protocols. Experience in conducting MicrotoxR assays required. Contact:

>Dr. James J. Alberts.

>

>All applicants should have at least a bachelor's degree in an appropriate

>scientific discipline. Post-baccalaureate experience and training are

>desirable. Successful candidates will be required to reside on Sapelo

>Island in University of Georgia housing. Interested candidates should

>send a CV, and the names, addresses and phone numbers of 3 references to

>the contact person listed above at: The University of Georgia, Marine

>Institute, Sapelo Island, GA 31327. Applications will be considered until

>the positions are filled. The University of Georgia is an equal

>opportunity/affirmative action employer. Message by: James J. Alberts,

>Director, University of Georgia Marine Institute, Sapelo Island, GA 31327.

>

>==============================================================================

>5) Grants/Fellowships

>

>a) Call for Preproposals: Great Lakes Protection Fund.

>

>Message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:

>

>The Great Lakes Protection Fund announces the first general call for

>preproposals of 1997. Preproposals for this call must be received in the

>Fund's office by 5:00 p.m. Central Time, January 6, 1997. There are no

>exceptions to this deadline. Preproposals submitted via facsimile machines

>will not be accepted.

>

>Eligibility: Non-profit organizations (including universities,

>environmental groups, and trade associations), government agencies,

>private individuals, and proprietary entities are eligible for Fund

>support. Individuals and private, for-profit enterprises must demonstrate

>that the proposed work has clear public benefit and that any related

>financial benefits will accrue to the public good. Government agencies

>must show that Fund support is not being used to replace previously

>available government funds. Successful applicants must maintain open

>access to project data, records, and financial information.

>

>Preproposal Application and Evaluation Process. The two-page preproposal

>is the first step in the Fund's proposal review process. Upon favorable

>evaluation of the preproposal, a full project proposal is invited and peer

>reviewed by a group of technical experts. The decision to invite full

>proposals is made by a committee of the Fund's Board of Directors. The

>fate of each full proposal is decided by the Fund's Board of Directors.

>

>Preproposals are evaluated against the Fund's mission. Successful projects

>will have a tangible environmental outcome and, by their basin-wide

>nature, require significant collaboration among the region's private,

>public, and independent sectors. To be considered, preproposals must

>address at least one of the Fund's three areas of interest and must be

>consistent with the Fund's funding principles (see enclosed Priorities &

>Guidelines brochure for mission statement and areas of interest). The Fund

>regrets that preproposals from Indiana will not be accepted.

>

>GREAT LAKES PROTECTION FUND PRIORITIES AND GUIDELINES FOR FUNDING

>

>Mission and Areas of Interest: The Great Lakes Protection Fund's mission

>is to identify, demonstrate, and promote regional action to enhance the

>health of the Great Lakes ecosystem. To accomplish its mission, the Fund

>seeks projects which address the interdependence of natural ecosystems and

>human economic systems. The Fund invests in efforts to promote the

>resiliency, productivity, diversity, and sustainability of these systems.

>The Fund supports projects in three related areas of interest: 1)

>Pollution Prevention; 2) Natural Resources; 3) Health Effects.

>

>Pollution Prevention: Virtual elimination of the use and discharge of

>toxic substances is essential to the long-term health of the Great Lakes

>ecosystem. Project may focus on specific economic sectors, toxic

>substances, or particularly polluted areas such as those designated as

>Areas of Concern by the International Joint Commission. The Fund supports

>efforts which: - Reduce or eliminate adverse environmental impacts caused

>by businesses, households, municipalities, and/or farms through technical

>assistance, collaboration, negotiation, and/or community action. -

>Demonstrate and promote new production strategies involving chemical

>substitution, product reformulation, production process changes, equipment

>change, and/or maintenance and housekeeping modifications.

>

>Natural Resources: The health of the Great Lakes ecosystem is affected by

>numerous stresses. Collaborative strategies are essential to address the

>sources of these stresses. Strategies must have basin-wide benefit or

>application. The Fund invests in projects to: - Develop and test new

>strategies to protect and improve the health of critical ecological

>communities and processes in the Basin. - Demonstrate and promote economic

>activity that increases the health and productivity of the ecosystem. -

>Prevent the introduction of non-indigenous species. - Restore impaired

>biological function at the species, community, and system scale.

>

>Health Effects: Although many issues require additional research, much

>useful information is available about the health effects of toxic

>pollution. The Fund encourages the use of existing information in

>action-oriented strategies. Accordingly, the Fund support

> .... mail sending aborted by user ....

>







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 19:12:34 -0600

From: Ndey Drammeh <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Introduction -Reply

Message-ID: <



Bass wrote on 11/21/96:



Ndey&Yama!!





Are you two people the two sides of the same

Gambian Dalasi or what?!



Regards

Bassss!!!





Bass:



No need for labeling Yama and myself. You

should be enlightened enough to not label a

people you do not know. After all, you do not

know much about me. You should direct your

energy to something constructive not pettiness

and personal attacks.



Happy Thanksgiving to all members!







Kumbis





Ndey Kumba Drammeh

Loyola University

Chicago, Illinois







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 00:09:17 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Mailing list

Message-ID: <



Could you please take me off your mailing list as I am no longer interested

in receiving forwarded mail. There are far too many messages, most of which

do not make much sense to me, and most of which I don't read anyway. Please

delete both my E-mail addresses from your list, i.e

chrisdacosta@mem.po.com.



No hard feelings,



Regards



C. da Costa



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 10:14:13 + 0100 MET

From: "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

To: ahmed tijan deen <

GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <



Please read peoples' mails before accusing them. As far as I know I

did not call anyone naive, and I therefore see no point in

apologising for that. If you think that I should apologise for making

the suggestions in my mail then I am very very sorry for sharing

my thoughts with you. I plead guilty for trying to be objective and

for thinking ahead.



respect,



Alpha.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 11:37:24 + 0100 MET

From: "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

To:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printable



> Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 14:52:29 -0500 (EST)

> Reply-to:

> From: ahmed tijan deen <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gam=

bia-l@u.washington.edu>

> Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

> X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

shington.edu>



>

>

>

> On Wed, 20 Nov 1996

>

> > Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not =

belong

> > to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of=

days

> > ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a s=

tep

> > further.

> >

> > Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?

> >

> > MUSA B.

> > VANDERBILT.

> >

> Musa and Alpha,both of you guys should apologize to the group for callin=

g

> us naive. We are not naive we are just trying to get the facts about the

> Jammeh/jallow scandals and the only way we can do this is to weight

> the

> information that's been presented.Secondly I agree with the fact that =

we

> should try and contact the people who are involve in this case to get

> their side of the story but do you think someone whose being acuse of a

> crime will tell the truth to the acusser I don't think so but since thei=

r

> is a court case going on Ithink we should be looking forward for an

> interesting ending..

>

>

> Peace

> Ahmed Tijan Deen.

> UNIV.of.Maryland.

>



Ahmed Tijan Deen,



Please read people=B4s mails before accusing them. As far as I know I

did not call anyone naive, and I therefore see no point in

apologising for that. If you think that I should apologise for making

the suggestions in my mail then I am very very sorry for sharing my

thoughts with you. I plead guilty for trying to be objective and for

thinking ahead.



respect,



Alpha.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 08:58:59 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <









Gambia-l,



Contrary to many believes, the Government has actually issued a statement

pertaining to the Ebou Jallow affair. The statement was published by The

Gambia Daily on Friday November 15, 1996. The press release from the

Ministry of Justice is posted below for your perusal and reactions.



According to the statement, "the President rebutted in a sworn affidavit a

statement by the manager of the Credit Lyonnais in Geneva, that he was

implicated." The Government’s lawyers in Switzerland have confirmed that

there is in fact a Swiss court ruling in its favour. The Government has

therefore made representation for the release of the stolen funds to the

Central Bank of The Gambia. "In an attempt on behalf of Captain Ebou Jallow

to justify ownership of the said account, the manager of the Credit Lyonnais

tried to implicate President Jammeh in his allegation on the issue of the

US$1.7 million. One has to bear in mind that the manager of the said bank is

an interested party in this case, since the reputation of the bank is at

stake. There is however evidence on record that His Excellency Yahya Jammeh

had rebutted the evidence of the manager by sending a sworn affidavit in

reply to our lawyer in Geneva which was transmitted to the tribunal. It is

also on record that our former Attorney General and Minister of Justice went

to give evidence in rebuttal."



Some of us were quick to jump in to conclusions before even reading the

Government’s version. I know some of us, no matter what explanation the

Government gives, they will crucify President Jammeh. I am sure history will

judge all of us fairly.



Peace

Tombong







PRESS RELEASE

14TH NOVEMBER, 1996







THERE HAS BEEN A RECENT PUBLICATION IN THE DAILY OBSERVER DATED TUESDAY 5TH

NOVEMBER 1996 IN WHICH IT WAS ALLEGED THAT THE GOVERNMENT FAILED TO MENTION A

SUM OF D247 MILLION SUSPECTED DEAL WHEN IT PUBLISHED ITS REACTION TO CAPTAIN

EBOU JALLOW`S EXPLANATION OF THE US$3 MILLION AFFAIRS. THE GOVERNMENT OF THE

GAMBIA (GOTG) STRONGLY DENIES THE VERACITY OF THIS ALLEGATION.



SHORTLY AFTER IT WAS DISCOVERED THAT CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW HAS ABSCONDED, THE

GTOG ON THE 12 OF OCTOBER 1995 REFERRED THE MATTER TO THE FEDERAL AUTHORITIES

IN GENEVA STATING THAT CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW, EX-SPOKESMAN OF AFPRC, STOLE $3

MILLION FROM THE GOVERNMENT`S SPECIAL ACCOUNT AT THE CENTRAL BANK OF THE

GAMBIA. CONSEQUENTLY, THE FEDERAL AUTHORITIES APPLIED FOR AN ORDER TO ATTACH

THE ACCOUNTS HELD BY CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW AT THE CREDIT LYONNAIN (SWITZERLAND)

LTD IN GENEVA. THE SAID ORDER WAS GRANTED ON 17TH OCTOBER 1995 BY THE

EXAMINING MAGISTRATE WHO PRESIDED OVER THE SAID PROCEEDINGS.



A FURTHER APPLICATION WAS MADE BY GTOG ON THE 16TH OCTOBER 1995 FOR THE

CONFISCATION OF ALL ASSETS DEPOSITED IN THE NAME OF CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW OR OF

WHICH CAPTIAN JALLOW IS A BENEFICIARY AT THE CREDIT LYONNAIS (SWITZERLAND)

LTD IN GENEVA. AN ORDER IN RESPECT OF THE SAID APPLICATION WAS GRANTED BY

THE OFFICE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ON THE 18TH OCTOBER 1995.



SUBSEQUENTLY, A FORMAL COMPLAINT FOR BREACH OF TRUST TO WIT THEFT WAS LODGED

BEFORE THE STATE PROSECUTOR OF GENEVA BY GOTG. THE COMPLAINT INCLUDED A

REQUEST FOR THE CONFISCATION OF ACCOUNT NO. 49275.1 AT THE SAID BANK OF WHICH

MR. JALLOW WAS THE HOLDER. IT WAS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SAID

PROCEEDINGS THAT THE DEPUTY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR ON THE 17TH NOVEMBER 1995,

ORDERED BY REGISTERED MAIL, THE ATTACHMENT OF THE $3 MILLION HELD IN THE

ACCOUNTS OF WHICH CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW IS THE HOLDER OR ENTITLED THERETO AND

ALSO THE ATTACHMENT OF THE ACCOUNT NO. 49275.1.





ON THE ISSUE OF THE $20 MILLION, THE GOVERNMENT OF THE GAMBIA PURPORTEDLY

LODGED A SUPPLEMENTARY COMPLAINT FOR THE AMOUNT AGAINST CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW.

THE SAID COMPLAINT WAS ACCOMPANIED WITH A REQUEST FOR SEQUESTRATION OF

ACCOUNTS OF WHICH CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW IS THE HOLDER OR ENTITLED THERETO BOTH

AT THE CITIBANK (SWITZERLAND) AND CITIBANK N.A., NEW YORK, GENEVA BRANCH.



THE SAID $20 MILLION WHICH WAS ALLEGEDLY PAID INTO CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW`S

ACCOUNT AND REPORTED AS HAVING EARLIER BEEN TRANSFERRED FROM THE CENTRAL BANK

OF THE GAMBIA IS WRONG. IN FACT, THE $20 MILLION ISSUE, RAISED BY THE

GAMBIAN CHARGE D`AFFAIRS IN GENEVA WAS BASED ON SUSPICION WHICH RESULTED IN

THE LODGEMENT OF THE SUPPLEMENTARY COMPLAINT AFORESAID. THIS LED TO THOROUGH

SEARCHES MADE IN BOTH GAMBIAN BANKS AND BANKS IN GENEVA TO ASCERTAIN WHETHER

THIS SUM WAS EMBEZZLED BY CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW. THE SEARCHES PROVED NEGATIVE,

AND AS SUCH THE ISSUE WAS DROPPED DURING THE COURSE OF THE PROCEEDINGS IN

GENEVA.



A RULING WAS MADE ON THE 7TH OCTOBER 1996 LIFTING THE ATTACHMENT ON CAPTAIN

EBOU JALLOW`S ASSETS. THIS IS IN FAVOUR OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE GAMBIA AS

THE FUNDS WOULD THEN BE RETURNED TO GOVERNMENT PURSUANT TO ITS APPLICATION

FOR THE SAID RESTITUTION ORDER DATED 14TH AUGUST 1996 AFORESAID.



CAPTAIN JALLOW HAS APPEALED AGAINST THE DECISION OF THE INVESTIGATING JUDGE

TO RELEASE THE FUNDS TO THE GOTG. LEAVE HAS BEEN OBTAINED FOR THE

APPLICATION TO BE HEARD.



IT SHOULD BE NOTED THAT BY A LETTER DATED 6TH NOVEMBER 1996 ADDRESSED TO THE

ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE OUR LAWYERS IN GENEVA HAVE

FURTHER CONFIRMED THAT THERE IS A RULING IN FAVOUR OF GOTG LIFTING THE

ATTACHMENT ORDER AND THAT THEY HAVE ACCORDINGLY MADE REPRESENTATION TO THE

CHAMBER D`ACCUSATION AND SURVELLANCE AUTHORITY OF THE BANKRUPTCY OFFICE FOR

THE RELEASE OF THE FUNDS TO THE CENTRAL BANK OF THE GAMBIA. IN FACT IT IS ON

THIS BASIS THAT CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW AND NOT THE STATE HAS APPEALED.







THE ATTORNEY GENERAL`S CHAMBER

THE MINISTRY OF JUSTICE

BANJUL

THE GAMBIA

Tel: 220-228-450

Fax: 220-225-352







Peace

Tombong Saidy







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 00:11:12 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Tombong,



What was provided to us before was a `copy' of the ruling. To help

us clarify issues and perhaps extricate our leaders, can you request

a copy of the ruling that was in favour of the Gambia Government and

post it on the List for us?



Additionally, would anyone on the List, including Tombong, explain to

us how the Bank's reputation was at stake. Let us recall that some

members reminded us that banks are money managers and not moral

upkeepers.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 16:00:16 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Subject: Communication

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



>Musa and Alpha,both of you guys should apologize to the group for calling

>us naive. We are not naive we are just trying to get the facts about the

>Jammeh/jallow scandals and the only way we can do this is to weight

>the information that's been presented.

snip

>Ahmed Tijan Deen.





wrote:

>

snip

>

> One thing is going well for Jammeh though, he has power and he knows how to

> apply it on his subjects...a devastating prove of sheer naivete on the part

> of Gambian and members of this list are no exception. With this I mean we don't

> engage national issues such as the Swiss saga and deliberate on them

> effectively.



snip

>

> MUSA BASSADI

> VANDERBILT.



If Musa had to apologize, I think he should apologize to himself, too,

for calling himself naive (... WE don't engage ...)





Then, Musa wrote:

> > Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong

> > to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days

> > ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step

> > further.

> >

> > Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?

> >

> > MUSA B.

> > VANDERBILT.



Here, he referred to a GROUP of naive people. I don't know, who belongs

to the group he means. But obviously somebody felt put inside. And as

Alpha did not even mention the word naivete, I think none of them should

apologize.



I agree with Alpha: please read mails properly.



I would suggest to confirm the own impression (particularly if it is a

negative one) by asking: did I get you right, did you mean this and

that, before judging and accusing. Misunderstandings frequently occur

without the bad-will of any party involved, but they can cause severe

damage. To listen/read properly, to confirm the own impression (or

indicating something like: As I understood ...) and to answer after

thinking a while (to avoid emotional over-reactions) could help to

ensure a peaceful communication.



I heard you got Thanksgiving break. Lucky you, we don't. I hope it'll

not be too silent on the list.



Enjoy it!



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 11:50:43 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <



After hearing from "both-sides of the issue", I must say that a few things really disturb me.

1) the existence of a special account in the Central Bank of the Gambia. Who set up that account, why was it set up and who had access to it? It appears that perhaps we might not get this far if there was no such account.



2. The Government of the Gambia's referral of the matter to the Swiss Authorities shortly after Ebou jallow's departure. Was the existence of personal foreign accounts by officials a common knowledge (atleast among the AFPRC) for it to be able to act within hours of a member's departure? In other words do they (the AFPRC members know about each other's foreign accounts for them to be able to locate monies so quickly? If so then what do we make of Ebou Jallow's side of the story.



3. Lastly, what happened to our accounting system in the Gambia until we could not accertain the disappearance of 20 million dollars. Do we have to wait for a search in international Banks to know that we have lost 20 MILLION DOLLARS?



Perhaps as one member suggested earlier on. It may be worth a while to pursue the matter further.



Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 10:02:10 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: Unsubscribe Chris da Costa

Message-ID: <



All,



Chris da Costa has been removed from the list as requested.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 17:32:49 -0600

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction -Reply

Message-ID: <v02130500aebbe7b2c2d3@[128.146.141.79]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Ndey!!!!

Welcome to the group. Your comments/thoughts on gambian related issues

have always been interesting! I hope the group will find them as

interesting. Looking forward to them!!! Peace



N'Deye-Marie

---------------------



>Bass wrote on 11/21/96:

>

>Ndey&Yama!!

>

>

>Are you two people the two sides of the same

>Gambian Dalasi or what?!

>

> Regards

> Bassss!!!

>

>

>Bass:

>

>No need for labeling Yama and myself. You

>should be enlightened enough to not label a

>people you do not know. After all, you do not

>know much about me. You should direct your

>energy to something constructive not pettiness

>and personal attacks.

>

>Happy Thanksgiving to all members!

>

>

>

>Kumbis

>

>

>Ndey Kumba Drammeh

>Loyola University

>Chicago, Illinois

>







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 16:45:29 -0400 (AST)

From:

To:

Subject: new membership...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



List Managers,



Ya Harr Njie is interested in joining the list. Could you kindly add her on:



hfn194@soton.ac.uk



Many thanks,

Cho.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 19:25:46 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Musa Sohna has been added to the list. We welcome him and will forward to

his introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 23:45:13 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <



Hi,

Sarian, could you please add my brother-in-law, Dawada Ceesay to the

list. His e-mail address is



------------------------------



Date: 23 Nov 1996 10:14:08 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace?

Message-ID: <



Forwarded by Momodou Camara.



---forwarded mail START---

Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace?

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 22-Nov-96 ***





SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace?



By Lansana Fofana



FREETOWN, Nov 22 (IPS) - After five years of civil war, peace

could be finally in sight in Sierra Leone, following the d

ecision by rebel leader Foday Sankoh to go on a mission which,

he said, was aimed at ending the fighting in the West Afr

ican country.



On Friday, Sankoh left Abidjan for rebel-held areas in Sierra

Leone via Guinea on board an International Committee of

the Red Cross (ICRC) flight. His mission is to brief his

fighters about his stated intention to call for an end to the

hostilities.



''I believe it is imperative for me to visit my combattants

on the ground and explain to them the need for peace,'' S

ankoh had said Thursday from his residence in Abidjan, where he

has been staying since March, when peace talks began bet

ween his Revoltionary United Front (RUF) and the government of

President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah.



''We believe it is time for peace and national

reconciliation,'' he said. ''We need to put the past behind us

and com

e together to rebuild the country.''



His mission has been seen by some observers here as a sign

that peace might not be that far away, despite the sporadi

c violence that has broken a cease-fire declared by the RUF and

then agreed between the rebels and the government in Mar

ch.



Since October, there have been more than 10 rebel attacks on

hinterland towns and highways. Although the RUF has refu

sed to take responsibility for the cease-fire violations, there

has been evidence of the rebel movement's involvement in

the raids.



The hopes for peace have also been fuelled by the response to

a general amnesty for all rebels and their sympathisers

, declared earlier this month by Tejan Kabbah, who also

announced a plan to integrate ex-combattants into the army and o

ffered unspecified cash rewards to those who gave themselves up.



''We are having encouraging signs as the rebels have been

trooping in from the bush in their hundreds,'' said a senio

r government official. ''This is a clear indication that the

rebels, like the government, are eager for peace.''



Eight months ago, hardly anyone would have thought this

possible. Immediately after polls in March, which saw a civil

ian government replace a military junta, the RUF had rejected

Tejan Kabba's election. It also called for the scrapping o

f the results and the setting up of an interim government. Both

calls were rejected by the new administration.



The RUF had also said that, for there to be peace, all

foreign troops -- Guinean and Nigerian soldiers and mercenarie

s from Executive Outcomes, a South African company -- would have

to be withdrawn from Sierra Leone. This demand was also

rejected.



According to some reports, it costs about 100,000 U.S.

dollars to keep each Executive Outcomes officer in the country

This is money the country can ill afford, according to

University of Sierra Leone political analyst Maligie Brima.



''I wonder how long the government will keep the mercenaries

when our economy is in the doldrums,'' he told IPS.



But Brima feels that the insecurity that led the previous

military government to resort to the mercenaries and troops

from Guinea and Nigeria could continue. He thinks it is too

early for optimism.



''As it stands now, I am a bit sceptical about the RUF's

commitment to peace,'' he said. ''They are elusive and have

always backtracked on their pledges.''



Not everyone shares his scepticism. Another political

analyst, Ken Sesay, believes peace is clearly in sight. ''Recen

t developments have convinced me that the RUF now means

business,'' he told IPS. ''We have seen the surrender of hundred

s of rebel fighters. Corporal Sankoh and President Kabbah have

agreed to meet in Abidjan on Nov. 29 and then sign a form

al cease-fire in December.''



Defections by prominent rebels, including Dr. Abdulai Wai, a

medical doctor who treated RUF casualties, and the fact

that more and more young fighters are tired of living in the

bush are also important factors, according to Sesay.



Most Sierra Leoneans would welcome the end of a war that has

claimed an estimated 10,000 lives, displaced about 1.7 m

illion people out of a total population of 4.5 million and

devastated the country's economy -- annual per capita gross n

ational product has declined from 200 U.S. dollars in 1991 to

around 150 dollars.



The war effort itself has been costly. In addition to paying

the mercenaries and a regular army whose strength is est

imated at between 12,000 and 13,000, the government has also

been maintaining a force of local hunters called Kamajors.



Once peace is achieved, the country will be faced with the

arduous task of reconstruction, for which it has been requ

esting donor assistance, so far with little success.



Still, some here feel the future is not gloomy. Economist

Samuel Conteh is one of them. ''I think there are brilliant

prospects for Sierra Leone if the war comes to an end,'' he

told IPS. ''The private sector is still virgin and investor

s may flock in once they are sure of stability.

(END/IPS/LF/KB/96)

---forwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara.



--- OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 14:11:19 +-300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To: "'

Subject: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BAB9B2.DE3F0820"







Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 16:01:12 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Communication

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Andrea Klumpp wrote:

>

> >Musa and Alpha,both of you guys should apologize to the group for calling

> >us naive. We are not naive we are just trying to get the facts about the

> >Jammeh/jallow scandals and the only way we can do this is to weight

> >the information that's been presented.

> snip

> >Ahmed Tijan Deen.

>

>

> >

> snip

> >

> > One thing is going well for Jammeh though, he has power and he knows how to

> > apply it on his subjects...a devastating prove of sheer naivete on the part

> > of Gambian and members of this list are no exception. With this I mean we don't

> > engage national issues such as the Swiss saga and deliberate on them

> > effectively.

>

> snip

> >

> > MUSA BASSADI

> > VANDERBILT.

>

> If Musa had to apologize, I think he should apologize to himself, too,

> for calling himself naive (... WE don't engage ...)

>

> Then, Musa wrote:

> > > Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong

> > > to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days

> > > ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step

> > > further.

> > >

> > > Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?

> > >

> > > MUSA B.

> > > VANDERBILT.

>

> Here, he referred to a GROUP of naive people. I don't know, who belongs

> to the group he means. But obviously somebody felt put inside. And as

> Alpha did not even mention the word naivete, I think none of them should

> apologize.

>

> I agree with Alpha: please read mails properly.

>

> I would suggest to confirm the own impression (particularly if it is a

> negative one) by asking: did I get you right, did you mean this and

> that, before judging and accusing. Misunderstandings frequently occur

> without the bad-will of any party involved, but they can cause severe

> damage. To listen/read properly, to confirm the own impression (or

> indicating something like: As I understood ...) and to answer after

> thinking a while (to avoid emotional over-reactions) could help to

> ensure a peaceful communication.

>

> I heard you got Thanksgiving break. Lucky you, we don't. I hope it'll

> not be too silent on the list.

>

> Enjoy it!

>

> Andrea





Andrea!!

Good tips there! thanks for the good work.



Regards Basss!!







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 15:55:19 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ALPHA ROBINSON wrote:

>

> Please read peoples' mails before accusing them. As far as I know I

> did not call anyone naive, and I therefore see no point in

> apologising for that. If you think that I should apologise for making

> the suggestions in my mail then I am very very sorry for sharing

> my thoughts with you. I plead guilty for trying to be objective and

> for thinking ahead.

>

> respect,

>

> Alpha.



Alpha!!

And even if you do,what is the big deal? All of us must realise

that this is a democratic forum;and for it to bear the fruits it is

supposed to bear,all of us must have a sense of humour and a big

reservoir of game spirit.



Regards Basss!!







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 19:31:40 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



YAMA!!



Well, just as I am about to sit down and comment on your pet

project,the so called Ebou Jallow Scandal that I have learnt that you

are about to be packing your bags and heading for your Thanksgiving

Holidays.So,I pray that you have a nice and joyful Thanksgiving ,so that

when you return you will be much more relaxed and clear headed as you

read my position on this issue;that is if some other event has not

already pushed it aside and grab from it the centre stage it is now

assuming on the List.'Cause one week is a very long time in the life of

politics,especially the politics of a country that is just emerging from

three decades of stagnation, rot,inertia and decadence,or, in

short,emerging from the political middle ages of its history.



You know, ever since I have decided to write on this issue,there is one

Wollof proverb that keeps on popping into my head,as if insisting that

it has a central role to play in what I have to say on this subject.And

it goes as follows: "Satan Never Tells The Truth,But He Almost Always

Poisons Your mind And Confuses Your Thinking Whenever He Decides To Open

His Big And Fouled Mouth To Say Something."The first name of this

particular Satan is EBOU, and his family name is JALLOW. And what is his

profile? A former Gambian military officer who illegally deserted his

military duties and now on the run in a foreign country; a greedy and a

power hungry thief who has stolen tens of millions of hard earned

dollars from his tired and impoverished countrymen and women;a spy and a

propagandist extraordinaire who used to lead the dangerous double life

of a trusted friend and confidant of our president in addition to being

the official spokesperson of the AFPRC, while at the same time selling

the secrets of the revolution to members of the Ancien Regime,mainly

FaFa Jawara & Saihou Sabally-the founding fathers of thievery in the

Gambia.



Yama,history has taught us that every revolution has its heroes and

villains, and the amount of havoc a particular villain or traitor could

cause to a revolution depends on how higher up he had succeeded in

getting into the upper echelons of power. Now,all of us know what

happened when JUDAS betrayed and gave away the secrets of his friend,

JESUS CHRIST.The frightening thing for those of us who can neither

forget nor overlook Mr. Jammeh's monumental achievements and who want so

badly this revolution to succeed is that Gambia's Judas was closer to

the leader of the Gambian Revolution than JUDAS the Iscariot was to

JESUS. So, innocent or guilty Mr. Jammeh is in a No-Win situation

here,for his reputation would be devastatingly hurt and most especially

on this List.Many of our Gurus here are CJDS so that it cannot matter

whatever Mr. Jammeh will have to say.He is guilty,period. No, CJDS is

not the European desease Creutzfelt Jacobs Desease;this one is worse,it

is a Gambian desease dicovered there immediately after the coup, and it

means Compulsive Jammeh Detractor Syndrome. So, once a Gambian is

infected with it, he develops a mind frame that is, at best, impervious

to anything good that could come from Mr.Jammeh or his adminstration,and

,at worse, sarcastic and dismissive towards it.And anything bad, large

or small, that could come from Mr. Jammeh or his adminstration is more

than ample evidence that the begining of the end of the Jammeh

Revolution has just dawned upon the Gambian people.For these people,the

ARCH is is a senseless wastage of scarce Gambian resources; the tv.

station, the show stopper airport,the university,the countless clinics

and countless high schools in all the regions of the country,the

Jahali-Pacharr Rice Project ,the neat and asphalted roads and streets in

the major cities and towns of the country - all of these things and many

more not mentioned were not undertaken by Mr. Jammeh because he loved

his MotherLand ,but because he wanted to manipulate the Gambian people

into allowing him to civilianize himself.



As a gifted and an eloquent demagogue,the devil called Ebou Jallow must

have learnt by instinct a very important principle in Mass Psychology

while he was working as the official spokesperson of the AFPRC,

namely"Credo Quia Absurdum Est" meaning "I believe because it is

absurd";but let us listen to the psychologist ,Eric Fromm to explain it

further:"If somebody makes a statement which is rationally sound,he does

what, in principle,everyone else can do. If,however, he dares to make a

statement which is rationally absurd,he shows by this very fact that he

has transcended the faculty of comon sense and thus has a magic power

which puts him above the average person."And how absurd can you get when

you allege that the cleaner extraordinaire of the Gambian House who is

indefatigably hunting down the thieves in the Gambia is not only a thief

himself, but a drug dealer and a money launderer.The sheer magical

powers and attraction of this outrageous claims has had such a numbing

effect on the minds of so many members of this List that they don't only

believe that it is true, but they believe that it is so true that

Tombong ran away from the List just to avoid being lynched by the anti-

Jammeh Ku Klux Klan.



So,YAMA, to tell you What I personally think about all this, I want to

say the following.Whereas I would still be very interested to know what

Mr. Jammeh would say in his own defence,I wouldn't want to hear anything

from or about Mr. Jallow,except if he decides to return the 27mn dollars

he has stolen from the Gambian people.To me,he is a traitor ,a spy, a

thief and the enemy of the Gambian people,and I will never allow myself

to be manipulated by his demagoguery.Those of us who are so concerned

about every shilling and every penny illegally taken away from the

Gambian National Purse should start giving a little bit time and space

to the hundreds of millions of dollars FaFa Jawara, Saihou Sabally &

Co.have defrauded our beloved country.Those ,with the likes of Ebou

Jallow, are the scum bags that deserve all the verbal savagery that our

computer keyboards could muster; as for the Jola Boy from Buyam (Mr.

Jammeh),regardless of his human limitations, he is basically a decent

youngman working under very difficult and tense enviroment to translate

the collective dream and vision of the Gambian people into reality and

that includes the dream of even the people who love to hate him and what

he stands for.I cannot recall ever reading or hearing any black African

president,before Mr. Jammeh, promising his people that the only day he

would be able to sleep well in his bed, is the day every little village

in the lenght and bredth of his motherland has electricity,clean water

and adequate medical facilities.This of of course,is a very tall

order.It is not even tall,it is an impossible order given that no

African leader has ever had the courage to promise it, let alone take

the necessary practical steps towards achieving that goal.I am sure Mr.

Jammeh knows that reaching for such a huge and high goal would neither

be easy nor harmless, and that is why I want him to take heart and read

with me what the Greek Philosopher,SPINOZA wrote a very long time ago:

"If the way which,as I have shown,leads hither seems very difficult,it

can nevertheless be found.It must indeed be difficult since it is so

seldom discovered; for if salvation lay ready to hand and could be

discovered without great labour, how could it be possible that it it

should be neglected almost by everybody? But all noble things are as

difficult as they are rare"





Regards Bassss!!

..







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 19:44:54 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: [Fwd: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE]

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: message/rfc822

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit

Content-Disposition: inline



Message-ID: <

Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 19:31:40 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Reply-To:

Organization: ISLAMIC INSTITUTE FOR TECH. TRAINING

X-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0 (Win95; I)

MIME-Version: 1.0

To:

Subject: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



YAMA!!



Well, just as I am about to sit down and comment on your pet

project,the so called Ebou Jallow Scandal that I have learnt that you

are about to be packing your bags and heading for your Thanksgiving

Holidays.So,I pray that you have a nice and joyful Thanksgiving ,so that

when you return you will be much more relaxed and clear headed as you

read my position on this issue;that is if some other event has not

already pushed it aside and grab from it the centre stage it is now

assuming on the List.'Cause one week is a very long time in the life of

politics,especially the politics of a country that is just emerging from

three decades of stagnation, rot,inertia and decadence,or, in

short,emerging from the political middle ages of its history.



You know, ever since I have decided to write on this issue,there is one

Wollof proverb that keeps on popping into my head,as if insisting that

it has a central role to play in what I have to say on this subject.And

it goes as follows: "Satan Never Tells The Truth,But He Almost Always

Poisons Your mind And Confuses Your Thinking Whenever He Decides To Open

His Big And Fouled Mouth To Say Something."The first name of this

particular Satan is EBOU, and his family name is JALLOW. And what is his

profile? A former Gambian military officer who illegally deserted his

military duties and now on the run in a foreign country; a greedy and a

power hungry thief who has stolen tens of millions of hard earned

dollars from his tired and impoverished countrymen and women;a spy and a

propagandist extraordinaire who used to lead the dangerous double life

of a trusted friend and confidant of our president in addition to being

the official spokesperson of the AFPRC, while at the same time selling

the secrets of the revolution to members of the Ancien Regime,mainly

FaFa Jawara & Saihou Sabally-the founding fathers of thievery in the

Gambia.



Yama,history has taught us that every revolution has its heroes and

villains, and the amount of havoc a particular villain or traitor could

cause to a revolution depends on how higher up he had succeeded in

getting into the upper echelons of power. Now,all of us know what

happened when JUDAS betrayed and gave away the secrets of his friend,

JESUS CHRIST.The frightening thing for those of us who can neither

forget nor overlook Mr. Jammeh's monumental achievements and who want so

badly this revolution to succeed is that Gambia's Judas was closer to

the leader of the Gambian Revolution than JUDAS the Iscariot was to

JESUS. So, innocent or guilty Mr. Jammeh is in a No-Win situation

here,for his reputation would be devastatingly hurt and most especially

on this List.Many of our Gurus here are CJDS so that it cannot matter

whatever Mr. Jammeh will have to say.He is guilty,period. No, CJDS is

not the European desease Creutzfelt Jacobs Desease;this one is worse,it

is a Gambian desease dicovered there immediately after the coup, and it

means Compulsive Jammeh Detractor Syndrome. So, once a Gambian is

infected with it, he develops a mind frame that is, at best, impervious

to anything good that could come from Mr.Jammeh or his adminstration,and

,at worse, sarcastic and dismissive towards it.And anything bad, large

or small, that could come from Mr. Jammeh or his adminstration is more

than ample evidence that the begining of the end of the Jammeh

Revolution has just dawned upon the Gambian people.For these people,the

ARCH is is a senseless wastage of scarce Gambian resources; the tv.

station, the show stopper airport,the university,the countless clinics

and countless high schools in all the regions of the country,the

Jahali-Pacharr Rice Project ,the neat and asphalted roads and streets in

the major cities and towns of the country - all of these things and many

more not mentioned were not undertaken by Mr. Jammeh because he loved

his MotherLand ,but because he wanted to manipulate the Gambian people

into allowing him to civilianize himself.



As a gifted and an eloquent demagogue,the devil called Ebou Jallow must

have learnt by instinct a very important principle in Mass Psychology

while he was working as the official spokesperson of the AFPRC,

namely"Credo Quia Absurdum Est" meaning "I believe because it is

absurd";but let us listen to the psychologist ,Eric Fromm to explain it

further:"If somebody makes a statement which is rationally sound,he does

what, in principle,everyone else can do. If,however, he dares to make a

statement which is rationally absurd,he shows by this very fact that he

has transcended the faculty of comon sense and thus has a magic power

which puts him above the average person."And how absurd can you get when

you allege that the cleaner extraordinaire of the Gambian House who is

indefatigably hunting down the thieves in the Gambia is not only a thief

himself, but a drug dealer and a money launderer.The sheer magical

powers and attraction of this outrageous claims has had such a numbing

effect on the minds of so many members of this List that they don't only

believe that it is true, but they believe that it is so true that

Tombong ran away from the List just to avoid being lynched by the anti-

Jammeh Ku Klux Klan.



So,YAMA, to tell you What I personally think about all this, I want to

say the following.Whereas I would still be very interested to know what

Mr. Jammeh would say in his own defence,I wouldn't want to hear anything

from or about Mr. Jallow,except if he decides to return the 27mn dollars

he has stolen from the Gambian people.To me,he is a traitor ,a spy, a

thief and the enemy of the Gambian people,and I will never allow myself

to be manipulated by his demagoguery.Those of us who are so concerned

about every shilling and every penny illegally taken away from the

Gambian National Purse should start giving a little bit time and space

to the hundreds of millions of dollars FaFa Jawara, Saihou Sabally &

Co.have defrauded our beloved country.Those ,with the likes of Ebou

Jallow, are the scum bags that deserve all the verbal savagery that our

computer keyboards could muster; as for the Jola Boy from Buyam (Mr.

Jammeh),regardless of his human limitations, he is basically a decent

youngman working under very difficult and tense enviroment to translate

the collective dream and vision of the Gambian people into reality and

that includes the dream of even the people who love to hate him and what

he stands for.I cannot recall ever reading or hearing any black African

president,before Mr. Jammeh, promising his people that the only day he

would be able to sleep well in his bed, is the day every little village

in the lenght and bredth of his motherland has electricity,clean water

and adequate medical facilities.This of of course,is a very tall

order.It is not even tall,it is an impossible order given that no

African leader has ever had the courage to promise it, let alone take

the necessary practical steps towards achieving that goal.I am sure Mr.

Jammeh knows that reaching for such a huge and high goal would neither

be easy nor harmless, and that is why I want him to take heart and read

with me what the Greek Philosopher,SPINOZA wrote a very long time ago:

"If the way which,as I have shown,leads hither seems very difficult,it

can nevertheless be found.It must indeed be difficult since it is so

seldom discovered; for if salvation lay ready to hand and could be

discovered without great labour, how could it be possible that it it

should be neglected almost by everybody? But all noble things are as

difficult as they are rare"





Regards Bassss!!

..









------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Nov 1996 12:02:16 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Americans in Senegal warned to be careful (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 16:31:50 PST

From: Reuters <

Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politics

Subject: Americans in Senegal warned to be careful





WASHINGTON (Reuter) - Americans in Senegal have been warned

to take security precautions because violence is possible during

Sunday's elections in the west African nation, the State

Department said Friday.

``Due to country-wide and municipal elections scheduled for

Sunday, Nov. 24, the U.S. Embassy in Dakar reminds all American

citizens to take prudent security precautions and to keep their

movements to a minimum.

``It is possible that there could be individual acts of

violence and that political gatherings could become unruly,''

the embassy said in a statement to the approximately 800

Americans in Senegal.

``Americans should avoid, if possible, travel into and out

of Dakar,'' the statement added. All U.S. citizens in Senegal

were encouraged to register with the embassy to obtain updated

information on travel and security.









------------------------------



Date: 23 Nov 1996 21:38:25 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd(2): SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace? //correction//

Message-ID: <





Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 22-Nov-96 ***





SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace? //correction//



//Attention editors, paragraph 11 of the abovementioned story,

moved earlier from Freetown, should read:



According to some reports, it costs about 100,000 U.S.

dollars a month to keep each Executive Outcomes officer in the

country. This is money the country can ill afford, according to

University of Sierra Leone political analyst Maligie Br

ima.//





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 23 Nov 1996 17:09:57 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi folks,

I think Bass's response falls short of answering the serious

questions raised by the Swiss affair namely ; " did Jammeh steal any money

from The Gambian people ?" . Instead, it is an appeal to the emotional

side of us.

To reiterate some of the questions raised by Malanding, how can

The Gambian govt not miss almost 10% of its expenditure ? How did the

government know so much about the accounts opened by Jallow given the

legendary secrecy of Swiss banking ? Why would a bank manager lie and

claim that he opened an account for Jammeh when in fact he has not ? Why

risk the inherently bad publicity ?

If you consider these questions and others, Bass's arguments

appear to be skirting the issues. Also, what does a person's character

have to do with the validity of their reasoning ???? Even a person who

suffers from CJD is likely to tell the truth from time to time albeit the

liar s/he is ! And folks, don't you think that The Gambia would be a

boring place if all everyone did was sing the praises of Our Great Leader

President Colonel (Rte) Alhagi Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh ? I thought the good

old days of 99.99% of a people supporting their government went out

with communism.

I think The Gambia will remain underdeveloped until the day when

we as a people develop a healthy scepticism of our leaders and realise

that the government is nothing but a representative of the people and that

messiahs are but myths from the hazy days of the Medieval Ages.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.





*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: 23 Nov 1996 22:17:08 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Introduction

Message-ID: <



-----------------------------

>

>Hi fellow Gambians:

>

>My name is Ndey Kumba Drammeh. I live in Chicago, Illinois, where I am

>pursuing an MBA in Finance from Loyola University. I received my

>undergraduate degree in Economics from Roosevelt University, also in

>Chicago. I am a Certified Public Accountant as well.

>

>Since joining the group, I have greatly enjoyed the lively discussions that

>take place. The exchanges have been very interesting and informative.

>To all who contribute to the group, thank you for your inputs.

>

>I would like to thank Yama Darboe for answering the question Bass

>addressed to me. Good job, Yama!

>

>



-----------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 14:52:29 -0500 (EST)From: ahmed tijan deen < tijan@wam.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95.961121143144.8359B-100000@rac3.wam.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Wed, 20 Nov 1996 JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu wrote:> Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong> to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days> ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step> further.> Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?> MUSA B.> VANDERBILT.Musa and Alpha,both of you guys should apologize to the group for callingus naive. We are not naive we are just trying to get the facts about theJammeh/jallow scandals and the only way we can do this is to weighttheinformation that's been presented.Secondly I agree with the fact that weshould try and contact the people who are involve in this case to gettheir side of the story but do you think someone whose being acuse of acrime will tell the truth to the acusser I don't think so but since theiris a court case going on Ithink we should be looking forward for aninteresting ending..PeaceAhmed Tijan Deen.UNIV.of.Maryland.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 20:52:25 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: A pleasure ...Message-ID: < 3042C844DE9@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAndrea,Thank you very much for sending us this information. It wasvery interesting.Since tourism is now on the "agenda". I would like to seize theopportunity to ask our Swedish friend who was once a hotel managerin The Gambia (or any other person), to confirm, the statement that"the hotels import almost all their supplies, even those available inthe local market". If the the answer is yes, WHY?I will wait for an answer before I elaborate.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 15:03:24 -0500 (EST)From: ahmed tijan deen < tijan@wam.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: UDP conditions -ReplyMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95.961121145349.8359C-100000@rac3.wam.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Tue, 19 Nov 1996, Ndey Drammeh wrote:> Gambia L> The UDP members risk thier lives to try to restore peace, justice and> freedom to the Gambia by contesting in the presidential elections. Rather> than blame them for legitamizing the elections, we should all be thanking> them for their patrotism and bravery. Let me remind you that there is> evidence that Jammeh's people tried before unsuccessfully to kidnap> lawyer Darboe. If the kidnapping was successful, I wonder where> lawyer Darboe will be today? Does the names Koro Ceesay and Captain> Hydara ring any bells?> Peace and Love> Ndey K. Drammeh> Loyola University> Chicago, Illinois>Ndey How are you doing hope O.K.I just want to know what you meant by UDPrisk their life to restore peace in the gambia.You should remember no oneis risking their lifes because it an election and other parties wereinvolved too, so please the only risk is that we are unfortunate thatJammeh is the President.PeaceAhmed Tijan Deen.Ps Welcome aboard.------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 16:37:02 -0600From: njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Jobs/grants/internships!!!!(fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 08:15:27 -0500>Reply-To: qketteri@magnus.acs.ohio-state.edu >Sender: owner-esgpnews@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >From: qketteri@magnus.acs.ohio-state.edu >To: esgpnews@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu >Subject: ESGP-Newsletter (55)>MIME-Version: 1.0>4) Jobs/Internships> a) Jobs: four technician (II) positions at the University of Georgia> Marine Institute: 1) Microbial Ecology; 2) Plant Photosynthesis; 3)> Invertebrate Ecology; 4) Chemistry/Toxicology>5) Grants/Fellowships> a) Call for Preproposals: Great Lakes Protection Fund.> b) EPA's Great Lakes National Program Office announces availability of> it FY97 Great Lakes Priorities and Funding Guidance>==============================================================================>4) Jobs/Internships>a) Jobs: four technician (II) positions at the University of Georgia>Marine Institute: 1) Microbial Ecology; 2) Plant Photosynthesis; 3)>Invertebrate Ecology; 4) Chemistry/Toxicology>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:>The University of Georgia Marine Institute has immediate openings for four>to work on a federally-funded research project investigating the sublethal>responses of several indigenous marsh species to environmental stress. The>project is funded from October 1996 to September 1999. Specific areas>required are:>MICROBIAL ECOLOGY: Duties include collecting samples in impacted and>unimpacted marshes; processing of the samples including reflux extractions>of sterol, liquid chromotography, direct microscopy of fungal reproductive>sturctures, measurement of CO2 release; and data recording and reduction,>including statistical processing via an SPSS computer statistical package.>Mycological or microbiological training and experience in>field-microbiological research desirable. Contact: Dr. Steven Y. Newell.>PLANT PHOTOSYNTHESIS: Duties include measuring photosynthetic rates of>salt marsh plants in the field using an infrared gas analyzer (IRGA);>counting and measuring plant stems, data reduction and analyses.>Considerable experience in operating an IRGA is strongly desired. Contact:>Dr. Steve C. Pennings.>INVERTEBRATE ECOLOGY: Duties include assisting in a project to evaluate>variation in reproductive potential within a suite of salt marsh>crustaceans. Applicants should possess organizational skills necessary to>coordinate the collection and processing of semimonthly field samples from>multiple locations, be willing to supervise temporary helpers, and be free>to travel overnight when required. Experience in the collection and>identification of salt marsh invertebrates is desirable. Contact: Dr.>Ronald Kneib.>CHEMISTRY/TOXICOLOGY: Duties include conducting laboratory and field>experiments of the impacts of natural organic matter and perturbants on>the sensitivity of the standard MicrotoxR assay. Applicants should have a>strong background in chemistry, analytical techniques, and QA/QC>protocols. Experience in conducting MicrotoxR assays required. Contact:>Dr. James J. Alberts.>All applicants should have at least a bachelor's degree in an appropriate>scientific discipline. Post-baccalaureate experience and training are>desirable. Successful candidates will be required to reside on Sapelo>Island in University of Georgia housing. Interested candidates should>send a CV, and the names, addresses and phone numbers of 3 references to>the contact person listed above at: The University of Georgia, Marine>Institute, Sapelo Island, GA 31327. Applications will be considered until>the positions are filled. The University of Georgia is an equal>opportunity/affirmative action employer. Message by: James J. Alberts,>Director, University of Georgia Marine Institute, Sapelo Island, GA 31327. jalberts@uga.cc.uca.edu, + 912 485 2221 voice, + 912 485 2213 fax.>==============================================================================>5) Grants/Fellowships>a) Call for Preproposals: Great Lakes Protection Fund.>Message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:>The Great Lakes Protection Fund announces the first general call for>preproposals of 1997. Preproposals for this call must be received in the>Fund's office by 5:00 p.m. Central Time, January 6, 1997. There are no>exceptions to this deadline. Preproposals submitted via facsimile machines>will not be accepted.>Eligibility: Non-profit organizations (including universities,>environmental groups, and trade associations), government agencies,>private individuals, and proprietary entities are eligible for Fund>support. Individuals and private, for-profit enterprises must demonstrate>that the proposed work has clear public benefit and that any related>financial benefits will accrue to the public good. Government agencies>must show that Fund support is not being used to replace previously>available government funds. Successful applicants must maintain open>access to project data, records, and financial information.>Preproposal Application and Evaluation Process. The two-page preproposal>is the first step in the Fund's proposal review process. Upon favorable>evaluation of the preproposal, a full project proposal is invited and peer>reviewed by a group of technical experts. The decision to invite full>proposals is made by a committee of the Fund's Board of Directors. The>fate of each full proposal is decided by the Fund's Board of Directors.>Preproposals are evaluated against the Fund's mission. Successful projects>will have a tangible environmental outcome and, by their basin-wide>nature, require significant collaboration among the region's private,>public, and independent sectors. To be considered, preproposals must>address at least one of the Fund's three areas of interest and must be>consistent with the Fund's funding principles (see enclosed Priorities &>Guidelines brochure for mission statement and areas of interest). The Fund>regrets that preproposals from Indiana will not be accepted.>GREAT LAKES PROTECTION FUND PRIORITIES AND GUIDELINES FOR FUNDING>Mission and Areas of Interest: The Great Lakes Protection Fund's mission>is to identify, demonstrate, and promote regional action to enhance the>health of the Great Lakes ecosystem. To accomplish its mission, the Fund>seeks projects which address the interdependence of natural ecosystems and>human economic systems. The Fund invests in efforts to promote the>resiliency, productivity, diversity, and sustainability of these systems.>The Fund supports projects in three related areas of interest: 1)>Pollution Prevention; 2) Natural Resources; 3) Health Effects.>Pollution Prevention: Virtual elimination of the use and discharge of>toxic substances is essential to the long-term health of the Great Lakes>ecosystem. Project may focus on specific economic sectors, toxic>substances, or particularly polluted areas such as those designated as>Areas of Concern by the International Joint Commission. The Fund supports>efforts which: - Reduce or eliminate adverse environmental impacts caused>by businesses, households, municipalities, and/or farms through technical>assistance, collaboration, negotiation, and/or community action. ->Demonstrate and promote new production strategies involving chemical>substitution, product reformulation, production process changes, equipment>change, and/or maintenance and housekeeping modifications.>Natural Resources: The health of the Great Lakes ecosystem is affected by>numerous stresses. Collaborative strategies are essential to address the>sources of these stresses. Strategies must have basin-wide benefit or>application. The Fund invests in projects to: - Develop and test new>strategies to protect and improve the health of critical ecological>communities and processes in the Basin. - Demonstrate and promote economic>activity that increases the health and productivity of the ecosystem. ->Prevent the introduction of non-indigenous species. - Restore impaired>biological function at the species, community, and system scale.>Health Effects: Although many issues require additional research, much>useful information is available about the health effects of toxic>pollution. The Fund encourages the use of existing information in>action-oriented strategies. Accordingly, the Fund support> .... mail sending aborted by user ....------------------------------Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 19:12:34 -0600From: Ndey Drammeh < NDRAMME@wpo.it.luc.edu To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA, Subject: Re: Introduction -ReplyMessage-ID: < s294a9c3.025@wpo.it.luc.edu Bass wrote on 11/21/96:Ndey&Yama!!Are you two people the two sides of the sameGambian Dalasi or what?!RegardsBassss!!!Bass:No need for labeling Yama and myself. Youshould be enlightened enough to not label apeople you do not know. After all, you do notknow much about me. You should direct yourenergy to something constructive not pettinessand personal attacks.Happy Thanksgiving to all members!KumbisNdey Kumba DrammehLoyola UniversityChicago, Illinois------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 00:09:17 -0500From: CDac@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Mailing listMessage-ID: < 961122000917_1816446943@emout01.mail.aol.com Could you please take me off your mailing list as I am no longer interestedin receiving forwarded mail. There are far too many messages, most of whichdo not make much sense to me, and most of which I don't read anyway. Pleasedelete both my E-mail addresses from your list, i.e cdac@aol.com, andNo hard feelings,RegardsC. da Costa------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 10:14:13 + 0100 METFrom: "ALPHA ROBINSON" < GAROB1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: ahmed tijan deen < tijan@wam.umd.edu >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 26D153C2C9B@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Please read peoples' mails before accusing them. As far as I know Idid not call anyone naive, and I therefore see no point inapologising for that. If you think that I should apologise for makingthe suggestions in my mail then I am very very sorry for sharingmy thoughts with you. I plead guilty for trying to be objective andfor thinking ahead.respect,Alpha.------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 11:37:24 + 0100 METFrom: "ALPHA ROBINSON" < garob1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 26E785D390A@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: Quoted-printable> Date: Thu, 21 Nov 1996 14:52:29 -0500 (EST)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: ahmed tijan deen < tijan@wam.umd.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDAL> X-To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.wa shington.edu>> On Wed, 20 Nov 1996 JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu wrote:> > Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not =belong> > to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of=days> > ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a s=tep> > further.> >> > Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?> >> > MUSA B.> > VANDERBILT.> >> Musa and Alpha,both of you guys should apologize to the group for callin=> us naive. We are not naive we are just trying to get the facts about the> Jammeh/jallow scandals and the only way we can do this is to weight> the> information that's been presented.Secondly I agree with the fact that =we> should try and contact the people who are involve in this case to get> their side of the story but do you think someone whose being acuse of a> crime will tell the truth to the acusser I don't think so but since thei=> is a court case going on Ithink we should be looking forward for an> interesting ending..> Peace> Ahmed Tijan Deen.> UNIV.of.Maryland.Ahmed Tijan Deen,Please read people=B4s mails before accusing them. As far as I know Idid not call anyone naive, and I therefore see no point inapologising for that. If you think that I should apologise for makingthe suggestions in my mail then I am very very sorry for sharing mythoughts with you. I plead guilty for trying to be objective and forthinking ahead.respect,Alpha.------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 08:58:59 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 961122085857_1716648936@emout10.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,Contrary to many believes, the Government has actually issued a statementpertaining to the Ebou Jallow affair. The statement was published by TheGambia Daily on Friday November 15, 1996. The press release from theMinistry of Justice is posted below for your perusal and reactions.According to the statement, "the President rebutted in a sworn affidavit astatement by the manager of the Credit Lyonnais in Geneva, that he wasimplicated." The Government’s lawyers in Switzerland have confirmed thatthere is in fact a Swiss court ruling in its favour. The Government hastherefore made representation for the release of the stolen funds to theCentral Bank of The Gambia. "In an attempt on behalf of Captain Ebou Jallowto justify ownership of the said account, the manager of the Credit Lyonnaistried to implicate President Jammeh in his allegation on the issue of theUS$1.7 million. One has to bear in mind that the manager of the said bank isan interested party in this case, since the reputation of the bank is atstake. There is however evidence on record that His Excellency Yahya Jammehhad rebutted the evidence of the manager by sending a sworn affidavit inreply to our lawyer in Geneva which was transmitted to the tribunal. It isalso on record that our former Attorney General and Minister of Justice wentto give evidence in rebuttal."Some of us were quick to jump in to conclusions before even reading theGovernment’s version. I know some of us, no matter what explanation theGovernment gives, they will crucify President Jammeh. I am sure history willjudge all of us fairly.PeaceTombongPRESS RELEASE14TH NOVEMBER, 1996THERE HAS BEEN A RECENT PUBLICATION IN THE DAILY OBSERVER DATED TUESDAY 5THNOVEMBER 1996 IN WHICH IT WAS ALLEGED THAT THE GOVERNMENT FAILED TO MENTION ASUM OF D247 MILLION SUSPECTED DEAL WHEN IT PUBLISHED ITS REACTION TO CAPTAINEBOU JALLOW`S EXPLANATION OF THE US$3 MILLION AFFAIRS. THE GOVERNMENT OF THEGAMBIA (GOTG) STRONGLY DENIES THE VERACITY OF THIS ALLEGATION.SHORTLY AFTER IT WAS DISCOVERED THAT CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW HAS ABSCONDED, THEGTOG ON THE 12 OF OCTOBER 1995 REFERRED THE MATTER TO THE FEDERAL AUTHORITIESIN GENEVA STATING THAT CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW, EX-SPOKESMAN OF AFPRC, STOLE $3MILLION FROM THE GOVERNMENT`S SPECIAL ACCOUNT AT THE CENTRAL BANK OF THEGAMBIA. CONSEQUENTLY, THE FEDERAL AUTHORITIES APPLIED FOR AN ORDER TO ATTACHTHE ACCOUNTS HELD BY CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW AT THE CREDIT LYONNAIN (SWITZERLAND)LTD IN GENEVA. THE SAID ORDER WAS GRANTED ON 17TH OCTOBER 1995 BY THEEXAMINING MAGISTRATE WHO PRESIDED OVER THE SAID PROCEEDINGS.A FURTHER APPLICATION WAS MADE BY GTOG ON THE 16TH OCTOBER 1995 FOR THECONFISCATION OF ALL ASSETS DEPOSITED IN THE NAME OF CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW OR OFWHICH CAPTIAN JALLOW IS A BENEFICIARY AT THE CREDIT LYONNAIS (SWITZERLAND)LTD IN GENEVA. AN ORDER IN RESPECT OF THE SAID APPLICATION WAS GRANTED BYTHE OFFICE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS ON THE 18TH OCTOBER 1995.SUBSEQUENTLY, A FORMAL COMPLAINT FOR BREACH OF TRUST TO WIT THEFT WAS LODGEDBEFORE THE STATE PROSECUTOR OF GENEVA BY GOTG. THE COMPLAINT INCLUDED AREQUEST FOR THE CONFISCATION OF ACCOUNT NO. 49275.1 AT THE SAID BANK OF WHICHMR. JALLOW WAS THE HOLDER. IT WAS WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SAIDPROCEEDINGS THAT THE DEPUTY PUBLIC PROSECUTOR ON THE 17TH NOVEMBER 1995,ORDERED BY REGISTERED MAIL, THE ATTACHMENT OF THE $3 MILLION HELD IN THEACCOUNTS OF WHICH CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW IS THE HOLDER OR ENTITLED THERETO ANDALSO THE ATTACHMENT OF THE ACCOUNT NO. 49275.1.ON THE ISSUE OF THE $20 MILLION, THE GOVERNMENT OF THE GAMBIA PURPORTEDLYLODGED A SUPPLEMENTARY COMPLAINT FOR THE AMOUNT AGAINST CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW.THE SAID COMPLAINT WAS ACCOMPANIED WITH A REQUEST FOR SEQUESTRATION OFACCOUNTS OF WHICH CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW IS THE HOLDER OR ENTITLED THERETO BOTHAT THE CITIBANK (SWITZERLAND) AND CITIBANK N.A., NEW YORK, GENEVA BRANCH.THE SAID $20 MILLION WHICH WAS ALLEGEDLY PAID INTO CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW`SACCOUNT AND REPORTED AS HAVING EARLIER BEEN TRANSFERRED FROM THE CENTRAL BANKOF THE GAMBIA IS WRONG. IN FACT, THE $20 MILLION ISSUE, RAISED BY THEGAMBIAN CHARGE D`AFFAIRS IN GENEVA WAS BASED ON SUSPICION WHICH RESULTED INTHE LODGEMENT OF THE SUPPLEMENTARY COMPLAINT AFORESAID. THIS LED TO THOROUGHSEARCHES MADE IN BOTH GAMBIAN BANKS AND BANKS IN GENEVA TO ASCERTAIN WHETHERTHIS SUM WAS EMBEZZLED BY CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW. THE SEARCHES PROVED NEGATIVE,AND AS SUCH THE ISSUE WAS DROPPED DURING THE COURSE OF THE PROCEEDINGS INGENEVA.A RULING WAS MADE ON THE 7TH OCTOBER 1996 LIFTING THE ATTACHMENT ON CAPTAINEBOU JALLOW`S ASSETS. THIS IS IN FAVOUR OF THE GOVERNMENT OF THE GAMBIA ASTHE FUNDS WOULD THEN BE RETURNED TO GOVERNMENT PURSUANT TO ITS APPLICATIONFOR THE SAID RESTITUTION ORDER DATED 14TH AUGUST 1996 AFORESAID.CAPTAIN JALLOW HAS APPEALED AGAINST THE DECISION OF THE INVESTIGATING JUDGETO RELEASE THE FUNDS TO THE GOTG. LEAVE HAS BEEN OBTAINED FOR THEAPPLICATION TO BE HEARD.IT SHOULD BE NOTED THAT BY A LETTER DATED 6TH NOVEMBER 1996 ADDRESSED TO THEACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL AND MINISTER OF JUSTICE OUR LAWYERS IN GENEVA HAVEFURTHER CONFIRMED THAT THERE IS A RULING IN FAVOUR OF GOTG LIFTING THEATTACHMENT ORDER AND THAT THEY HAVE ACCORDINGLY MADE REPRESENTATION TO THECHAMBER D`ACCUSATION AND SURVELLANCE AUTHORITY OF THE BANKRUPTCY OFFICE FORTHE RELEASE OF THE FUNDS TO THE CENTRAL BANK OF THE GAMBIA. IN FACT IT IS ONTHIS BASIS THAT CAPTAIN EBOU JALLOW AND NOT THE STATE HAS APPEALED.THE ATTORNEY GENERAL`S CHAMBERTHE MINISTRY OF JUSTICEBANJULTHE GAMBIATel: 220-228-450Fax: 220-225-352PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 23 Dec 1996 00:11:12 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 199611221508.AAA21437@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIITombong,What was provided to us before was a `copy' of the ruling. To helpus clarify issues and perhaps extricate our leaders, can you requesta copy of the ruling that was in favour of the Gambia Government andpost it on the List for us?Additionally, would anyone on the List, including Tombong, explain tous how the Bank's reputation was at stake. Let us recall that somemembers reminded us that banks are money managers and not moralupkeepers.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 16:00:16 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: CommunicationMessage-ID: < 3295C000.695E@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit>Musa and Alpha,both of you guys should apologize to the group for calling>us naive. We are not naive we are just trying to get the facts about the>Jammeh/jallow scandals and the only way we can do this is to weight>the information that's been presented.snip>Ahmed Tijan Deen. JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu wrote:snip> One thing is going well for Jammeh though, he has power and he knows how to> apply it on his subjects...a devastating prove of sheer naivete on the part> of Gambian and members of this list are no exception. With this I mean we don't> engage national issues such as the Swiss saga and deliberate on them> effectively.snip> MUSA BASSADI> VANDERBILT.If Musa had to apologize, I think he should apologize to himself, too,for calling himself naive (... WE don't engage ...)Then, Musa wrote:> > Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong> > to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days> > ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step> > further.> >> > Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?> >> > MUSA B.> > VANDERBILT.Here, he referred to a GROUP of naive people. I don't know, who belongsto the group he means. But obviously somebody felt put inside. And asAlpha did not even mention the word naivete, I think none of them shouldapologize.I agree with Alpha: please read mails properly.I would suggest to confirm the own impression (particularly if it is anegative one) by asking: did I get you right, did you mean this andthat, before judging and accusing. Misunderstandings frequently occurwithout the bad-will of any party involved, but they can cause severedamage. To listen/read properly, to confirm the own impression (orindicating something like: As I understood ...) and to answer afterthinking a while (to avoid emotional over-reactions) could help toensure a peaceful communication.I heard you got Thanksgiving break. Lucky you, we don't. I hope it'llnot be too silent on the list.Enjoy it!Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 11:50:43 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 199611221650.LAA24497@oak.ffr.mtu.edu After hearing from "both-sides of the issue", I must say that a few things really disturb me.1) the existence of a special account in the Central Bank of the Gambia. Who set up that account, why was it set up and who had access to it? It appears that perhaps we might not get this far if there was no such account.2. The Government of the Gambia's referral of the matter to the Swiss Authorities shortly after Ebou jallow's departure. Was the existence of personal foreign accounts by officials a common knowledge (atleast among the AFPRC) for it to be able to act within hours of a member's departure? In other words do they (the AFPRC members know about each other's foreign accounts for them to be able to locate monies so quickly? If so then what do we make of Ebou Jallow's side of the story.3. Lastly, what happened to our accounting system in the Gambia until we could not accertain the disappearance of 20 million dollars. Do we have to wait for a search in international Banks to know that we have lost 20 MILLION DOLLARS?Perhaps as one member suggested earlier on. It may be worth a while to pursue the matter further.Malanding------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 10:02:10 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Unsubscribe Chris da CostaMessage-ID: < 199611221802.KAA09524@thesky.incog.com All,Chris da Costa has been removed from the list as requested.Sarian------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 17:32:49 -0600From: njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Introduction -ReplyMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Ndey!!!!Welcome to the group. Your comments/thoughts on gambian related issueshave always been interesting! I hope the group will find them asinteresting. Looking forward to them!!! PeaceN'Deye-Marie--------------------->Bass wrote on 11/21/96:>Ndey&Yama!!>Are you two people the two sides of the same>Gambian Dalasi or what?!> Regards> Bassss!!!>Bass:>No need for labeling Yama and myself. You>should be enlightened enough to not label a>people you do not know. After all, you do not>know much about me. You should direct your>energy to something constructive not pettiness>and personal attacks.>Happy Thanksgiving to all members!>Kumbis>Ndey Kumba Drammeh>Loyola University>Chicago, Illinois------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 16:45:29 -0400 (AST)From: C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new membership...Message-ID: < 01IC5J60OJZC00F1CN@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITList Managers,Ya Harr Njie is interested in joining the list. Could you kindly add her on:Many thanks,Cho.------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 19:25:46 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961122192319.21709B-100000@saul5.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIMusa Sohna has been added to the list. We welcome him and will forward tohis introduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 23:45:13 -0500From: BEESEY@aol.com To: Gambia-L@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 961122234512_605028742@emout11.mail.aol.com Hi,Sarian, could you please add my brother-in-law, Dawada Ceesay to thelist. His e-mail address is dceesay@aol.com ------------------------------Date: 23 Nov 1996 10:14:08 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace?Message-ID: < 3021668318.113892411@inform-bbs.dk Forwarded by Momodou Camara.---forwarded mail START---Subject: Fwd: SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace?- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 22-Nov-96 ***SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace?By Lansana FofanaFREETOWN, Nov 22 (IPS) - After five years of civil war, peacecould be finally in sight in Sierra Leone, following the decision by rebel leader Foday Sankoh to go on a mission which,he said, was aimed at ending the fighting in the West African country.On Friday, Sankoh left Abidjan for rebel-held areas in SierraLeone via Guinea on board an International Committee ofthe Red Cross (ICRC) flight. His mission is to brief hisfighters about his stated intention to call for an end to thehostilities.''I believe it is imperative for me to visit my combattantson the ground and explain to them the need for peace,'' Sankoh had said Thursday from his residence in Abidjan, where hehas been staying since March, when peace talks began between his Revoltionary United Front (RUF) and the government ofPresident Ahmed Tejan Kabbah.''We believe it is time for peace and nationalreconciliation,'' he said. ''We need to put the past behind usand come together to rebuild the country.''His mission has been seen by some observers here as a signthat peace might not be that far away, despite the sporadic violence that has broken a cease-fire declared by the RUF andthen agreed between the rebels and the government in March.Since October, there have been more than 10 rebel attacks onhinterland towns and highways. Although the RUF has refused to take responsibility for the cease-fire violations, therehas been evidence of the rebel movement's involvement inthe raids.The hopes for peace have also been fuelled by the response toa general amnesty for all rebels and their sympathisers, declared earlier this month by Tejan Kabbah, who alsoannounced a plan to integrate ex-combattants into the army and offered unspecified cash rewards to those who gave themselves up.''We are having encouraging signs as the rebels have beentrooping in from the bush in their hundreds,'' said a senior government official. ''This is a clear indication that therebels, like the government, are eager for peace.''Eight months ago, hardly anyone would have thought thispossible. Immediately after polls in March, which saw a civilian government replace a military junta, the RUF had rejectedTejan Kabba's election. It also called for the scrapping of the results and the setting up of an interim government. Bothcalls were rejected by the new administration.The RUF had also said that, for there to be peace, allforeign troops -- Guinean and Nigerian soldiers and mercenaries from Executive Outcomes, a South African company -- would haveto be withdrawn from Sierra Leone. This demand was alsorejected.According to some reports, it costs about 100,000 U.S.dollars to keep each Executive Outcomes officer in the countryThis is money the country can ill afford, according toUniversity of Sierra Leone political analyst Maligie Brima.''I wonder how long the government will keep the mercenarieswhen our economy is in the doldrums,'' he told IPS.But Brima feels that the insecurity that led the previousmilitary government to resort to the mercenaries and troopsfrom Guinea and Nigeria could continue. He thinks it is tooearly for optimism.''As it stands now, I am a bit sceptical about the RUF'scommitment to peace,'' he said. ''They are elusive and havealways backtracked on their pledges.''Not everyone shares his scepticism. Another politicalanalyst, Ken Sesay, believes peace is clearly in sight. ''Recent developments have convinced me that the RUF now meansbusiness,'' he told IPS. ''We have seen the surrender of hundreds of rebel fighters. Corporal Sankoh and President Kabbah haveagreed to meet in Abidjan on Nov. 29 and then sign a formal cease-fire in December.''Defections by prominent rebels, including Dr. Abdulai Wai, amedical doctor who treated RUF casualties, and the factthat more and more young fighters are tired of living in thebush are also important factors, according to Sesay.Most Sierra Leoneans would welcome the end of a war that hasclaimed an estimated 10,000 lives, displaced about 1.7 million people out of a total population of 4.5 million anddevastated the country's economy -- annual per capita gross national product has declined from 200 U.S. dollars in 1991 toaround 150 dollars.The war effort itself has been costly. In addition to payingthe mercenaries and a regular army whose strength is estimated at between 12,000 and 13,000, the government has alsobeen maintaining a force of local hunters called Kamajors.Once peace is achieved, the country will be faced with thearduous task of reconstruction, for which it has been requesting donor assistance, so far with little success.Still, some here feel the future is not gloomy. EconomistSamuel Conteh is one of them. ''I think there are brilliantprospects for Sierra Leone if the war comes to an end,'' hetold IPS. ''The private sector is still virgin and investors may flock in once they are sure of stability.(END/IPS/LF/KB/96)---forwarded mail END---Momodou Camara.--- OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 14:11:19 +-300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < kolls567@qatar.net.qa To: "' GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU' " < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASEMessage-ID: < 01BAB9B2.DDF44380@qatar.net.qa.qatar.net.qa Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="---- =_NextPart_000_01BAB9B2.DE3F0820"Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 16:01:12 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CommunicationMessage-ID: < 30B47097.5911@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitAndrea Klumpp wrote:> >Musa and Alpha,both of you guys should apologize to the group for calling> >us naive. We are not naive we are just trying to get the facts about the> >Jammeh/jallow scandals and the only way we can do this is to weight> >the information that's been presented.> snip> >Ahmed Tijan Deen. JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu wrote:> >> snip> >> > One thing is going well for Jammeh though, he has power and he knows how to> > apply it on his subjects...a devastating prove of sheer naivete on the part> > of Gambian and members of this list are no exception. With this I mean we don't> > engage national issues such as the Swiss saga and deliberate on them> > effectively.> snip> >> > MUSA BASSADI> > VANDERBILT.> If Musa had to apologize, I think he should apologize to himself, too,> for calling himself naive (... WE don't engage ...)> Then, Musa wrote:> > > Alpha, your posting this morning is a clear testimony that you do not belong> > > to the naivete group of Gambians I described in my posting a couple of days> > > ago. I agree with you intoto....that the Swiss Bank issue be taken a step> > > further.> > >> > > Gambia-L, any suggestions for a course of action ?> > >> > > MUSA B.> > > VANDERBILT.> Here, he referred to a GROUP of naive people. I don't know, who belongs> to the group he means. But obviously somebody felt put inside. And as> Alpha did not even mention the word naivete, I think none of them should> apologize.> I agree with Alpha: please read mails properly.> I would suggest to confirm the own impression (particularly if it is a> negative one) by asking: did I get you right, did you mean this and> that, before judging and accusing. Misunderstandings frequently occur> without the bad-will of any party involved, but they can cause severe> damage. To listen/read properly, to confirm the own impression (or> indicating something like: As I understood ...) and to answer after> thinking a while (to avoid emotional over-reactions) could help to> ensure a peaceful communication.> I heard you got Thanksgiving break. Lucky you, we don't. I hope it'll> not be too silent on the list.> Enjoy it!> AndreaAndrea!!Good tips there! thanks for the good work.Regards Basss!!------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 15:55:19 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SWISS BANK SCANDALMessage-ID: < 30B46F36.2F6E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitALPHA ROBINSON wrote:> Please read peoples' mails before accusing them. As far as I know I> did not call anyone naive, and I therefore see no point in> apologising for that. If you think that I should apologise for making> the suggestions in my mail then I am very very sorry for sharing> my thoughts with you. I plead guilty for trying to be objective and> for thinking ahead.> respect,> Alpha.Alpha!!And even if you do,what is the big deal? All of us must realisethat this is a democratic forum;and for it to bear the fruits it issupposed to bear,all of us must have a sense of humour and a bigreservoir of game spirit.Regards Basss!!------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 19:31:40 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASEMessage-ID: < 30B4A1EB.4F4@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitYAMA!!Well, just as I am about to sit down and comment on your petproject,the so called Ebou Jallow Scandal that I have learnt that youare about to be packing your bags and heading for your ThanksgivingHolidays.So,I pray that you have a nice and joyful Thanksgiving ,so thatwhen you return you will be much more relaxed and clear headed as youread my position on this issue;that is if some other event has notalready pushed it aside and grab from it the centre stage it is nowassuming on the List.'Cause one week is a very long time in the life ofpolitics,especially the politics of a country that is just emerging fromthree decades of stagnation, rot,inertia and decadence,or, inshort,emerging from the political middle ages of its history.You know, ever since I have decided to write on this issue,there is oneWollof proverb that keeps on popping into my head,as if insisting thatit has a central role to play in what I have to say on this subject.Andit goes as follows: "Satan Never Tells The Truth,But He Almost AlwaysPoisons Your mind And Confuses Your Thinking Whenever He Decides To OpenHis Big And Fouled Mouth To Say Something."The first name of thisparticular Satan is EBOU, and his family name is JALLOW. And what is hisprofile? A former Gambian military officer who illegally deserted hismilitary duties and now on the run in a foreign country; a greedy and apower hungry thief who has stolen tens of millions of hard earneddollars from his tired and impoverished countrymen and women;a spy and apropagandist extraordinaire who used to lead the dangerous double lifeof a trusted friend and confidant of our president in addition to beingthe official spokesperson of the AFPRC, while at the same time sellingthe secrets of the revolution to members of the Ancien Regime,mainlyFaFa Jawara & Saihou Sabally-the founding fathers of thievery in theGambia.Yama,history has taught us that every revolution has its heroes andvillains, and the amount of havoc a particular villain or traitor couldcause to a revolution depends on how higher up he had succeeded ingetting into the upper echelons of power. Now,all of us know whathappened when JUDAS betrayed and gave away the secrets of his friend,JESUS CHRIST.The frightening thing for those of us who can neitherforget nor overlook Mr. Jammeh's monumental achievements and who want sobadly this revolution to succeed is that Gambia's Judas was closer tothe leader of the Gambian Revolution than JUDAS the Iscariot was toJESUS. So, innocent or guilty Mr. Jammeh is in a No-Win situationhere,for his reputation would be devastatingly hurt and most especiallyon this List.Many of our Gurus here are CJDS so that it cannot matterwhatever Mr. Jammeh will have to say.He is guilty,period. No, CJDS isnot the European desease Creutzfelt Jacobs Desease;this one is worse,itis a Gambian desease dicovered there immediately after the coup, and itmeans Compulsive Jammeh Detractor Syndrome. So, once a Gambian isinfected with it, he develops a mind frame that is, at best, imperviousto anything good that could come from Mr.Jammeh or his adminstration,and,at worse, sarcastic and dismissive towards it.And anything bad, largeor small, that could come from Mr. Jammeh or his adminstration is morethan ample evidence that the begining of the end of the JammehRevolution has just dawned upon the Gambian people.For these people,theARCH is is a senseless wastage of scarce Gambian resources; the tv.station, the show stopper airport,the university,the countless clinicsand countless high schools in all the regions of the country,theJahali-Pacharr Rice Project ,the neat and asphalted roads and streets inthe major cities and towns of the country - all of these things and manymore not mentioned were not undertaken by Mr. Jammeh because he lovedhis MotherLand ,but because he wanted to manipulate the Gambian peopleinto allowing him to civilianize himself.As a gifted and an eloquent demagogue,the devil called Ebou Jallow musthave learnt by instinct a very important principle in Mass Psychologywhile he was working as the official spokesperson of the AFPRC,namely"Credo Quia Absurdum Est" meaning "I believe because it isabsurd";but let us listen to the psychologist ,Eric Fromm to explain itfurther:"If somebody makes a statement which is rationally sound,he doeswhat, in principle,everyone else can do. If,however, he dares to make astatement which is rationally absurd,he shows by this very fact that hehas transcended the faculty of comon sense and thus has a magic powerwhich puts him above the average person."And how absurd can you get whenyou allege that the cleaner extraordinaire of the Gambian House who isindefatigably hunting down the thieves in the Gambia is not only a thiefhimself, but a drug dealer and a money launderer.The sheer magicalpowers and attraction of this outrageous claims has had such a numbingeffect on the minds of so many members of this List that they don't onlybelieve that it is true, but they believe that it is so true thatTombong ran away from the List just to avoid being lynched by the anti-Jammeh Ku Klux Klan.So,YAMA, to tell you What I personally think about all this, I want tosay the following.Whereas I would still be very interested to know whatMr. Jammeh would say in his own defence,I wouldn't want to hear anythingfrom or about Mr. Jallow,except if he decides to return the 27mn dollarshe has stolen from the Gambian people.To me,he is a traitor ,a spy, athief and the enemy of the Gambian people,and I will never allow myselfto be manipulated by his demagoguery.Those of us who are so concernedabout every shilling and every penny illegally taken away from theGambian National Purse should start giving a little bit time and spaceto the hundreds of millions of dollars FaFa Jawara, Saihou Sabally &Co.have defrauded our beloved country.Those ,with the likes of EbouJallow, are the scum bags that deserve all the verbal savagery that ourcomputer keyboards could muster; as for the Jola Boy from Buyam (Mr.Jammeh),regardless of his human limitations, he is basically a decentyoungman working under very difficult and tense enviroment to translatethe collective dream and vision of the Gambian people into reality andthat includes the dream of even the people who love to hate him and whathe stands for.I cannot recall ever reading or hearing any black Africanpresident,before Mr. Jammeh, promising his people that the only day hewould be able to sleep well in his bed, is the day every little villagein the lenght and bredth of his motherland has electricity,clean waterand adequate medical facilities.This of of course,is a very tallorder.It is not even tall,it is an impossible order given that noAfrican leader has ever had the courage to promise it, let alone takethe necessary practical steps towards achieving that goal.I am sure Mr.Jammeh knows that reaching for such a huge and high goal would neitherbe easy nor harmless, and that is why I want him to take heart and readwith me what the Greek Philosopher,SPINOZA wrote a very long time ago:"If the way which,as I have shown,leads hither seems very difficult,itcan nevertheless be found.It must indeed be difficult since it is soseldom discovered; for if salvation lay ready to hand and could bediscovered without great labour, how could it be possible that it itshould be neglected almost by everybody? But all noble things are asdifficult as they are rare"Regards Bassss!!..------------------------------Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 19:44:54 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: [Fwd: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASE]Message-ID: < 30B4A506.340E@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: message/rfc822Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitContent-Disposition: inlineMessage-ID: < 30B4A1EB.4F4@QATAR.NET.QA Date: Thu, 23 Nov 1995 19:31:40 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Reply-To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Organization: ISLAMIC INSTITUTE FOR TECH. TRAININGX-Mailer: Mozilla 3.0 (Win95; I)MIME-Version: 1.0To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASEContent-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitYAMA!!Well, just as I am about to sit down and comment on your petproject,the so called Ebou Jallow Scandal that I have learnt that youare about to be packing your bags and heading for your ThanksgivingHolidays.So,I pray that you have a nice and joyful Thanksgiving ,so thatwhen you return you will be much more relaxed and clear headed as youread my position on this issue;that is if some other event has notalready pushed it aside and grab from it the centre stage it is nowassuming on the List.'Cause one week is a very long time in the life ofpolitics,especially the politics of a country that is just emerging fromthree decades of stagnation, rot,inertia and decadence,or, inshort,emerging from the political middle ages of its history.You know, ever since I have decided to write on this issue,there is oneWollof proverb that keeps on popping into my head,as if insisting thatit has a central role to play in what I have to say on this subject.Andit goes as follows: "Satan Never Tells The Truth,But He Almost AlwaysPoisons Your mind And Confuses Your Thinking Whenever He Decides To OpenHis Big And Fouled Mouth To Say Something."The first name of thisparticular Satan is EBOU, and his family name is JALLOW. And what is hisprofile? A former Gambian military officer who illegally deserted hismilitary duties and now on the run in a foreign country; a greedy and apower hungry thief who has stolen tens of millions of hard earneddollars from his tired and impoverished countrymen and women;a spy and apropagandist extraordinaire who used to lead the dangerous double lifeof a trusted friend and confidant of our president in addition to beingthe official spokesperson of the AFPRC, while at the same time sellingthe secrets of the revolution to members of the Ancien Regime,mainlyFaFa Jawara & Saihou Sabally-the founding fathers of thievery in theGambia.Yama,history has taught us that every revolution has its heroes andvillains, and the amount of havoc a particular villain or traitor couldcause to a revolution depends on how higher up he had succeeded ingetting into the upper echelons of power. Now,all of us know whathappened when JUDAS betrayed and gave away the secrets of his friend,JESUS CHRIST.The frightening thing for those of us who can neitherforget nor overlook Mr. Jammeh's monumental achievements and who want sobadly this revolution to succeed is that Gambia's Judas was closer tothe leader of the Gambian Revolution than JUDAS the Iscariot was toJESUS. So, innocent or guilty Mr. Jammeh is in a No-Win situationhere,for his reputation would be devastatingly hurt and most especiallyon this List.Many of our Gurus here are CJDS so that it cannot matterwhatever Mr. Jammeh will have to say.He is guilty,period. No, CJDS isnot the European desease Creutzfelt Jacobs Desease;this one is worse,itis a Gambian desease dicovered there immediately after the coup, and itmeans Compulsive Jammeh Detractor Syndrome. So, once a Gambian isinfected with it, he develops a mind frame that is, at best, imperviousto anything good that could come from Mr.Jammeh or his adminstration,and,at worse, sarcastic and dismissive towards it.And anything bad, largeor small, that could come from Mr. Jammeh or his adminstration is morethan ample evidence that the begining of the end of the JammehRevolution has just dawned upon the Gambian people.For these people,theARCH is is a senseless wastage of scarce Gambian resources; the tv.station, the show stopper airport,the university,the countless clinicsand countless high schools in all the regions of the country,theJahali-Pacharr Rice Project ,the neat and asphalted roads and streets inthe major cities and towns of the country - all of these things and manymore not mentioned were not undertaken by Mr. Jammeh because he lovedhis MotherLand ,but because he wanted to manipulate the Gambian peopleinto allowing him to civilianize himself.As a gifted and an eloquent demagogue,the devil called Ebou Jallow musthave learnt by instinct a very important principle in Mass Psychologywhile he was working as the official spokesperson of the AFPRC,namely"Credo Quia Absurdum Est" meaning "I believe because it isabsurd";but let us listen to the psychologist ,Eric Fromm to explain itfurther:"If somebody makes a statement which is rationally sound,he doeswhat, in principle,everyone else can do. If,however, he dares to make astatement which is rationally absurd,he shows by this very fact that hehas transcended the faculty of comon sense and thus has a magic powerwhich puts him above the average person."And how absurd can you get whenyou allege that the cleaner extraordinaire of the Gambian House who isindefatigably hunting down the thieves in the Gambia is not only a thiefhimself, but a drug dealer and a money launderer.The sheer magicalpowers and attraction of this outrageous claims has had such a numbingeffect on the minds of so many members of this List that they don't onlybelieve that it is true, but they believe that it is so true thatTombong ran away from the List just to avoid being lynched by the anti-Jammeh Ku Klux Klan.So,YAMA, to tell you What I personally think about all this, I want tosay the following.Whereas I would still be very interested to know whatMr. Jammeh would say in his own defence,I wouldn't want to hear anythingfrom or about Mr. Jallow,except if he decides to return the 27mn dollarshe has stolen from the Gambian people.To me,he is a traitor ,a spy, athief and the enemy of the Gambian people,and I will never allow myselfto be manipulated by his demagoguery.Those of us who are so concernedabout every shilling and every penny illegally taken away from theGambian National Purse should start giving a little bit time and spaceto the hundreds of millions of dollars FaFa Jawara, Saihou Sabally &Co.have defrauded our beloved country.Those ,with the likes of EbouJallow, are the scum bags that deserve all the verbal savagery that ourcomputer keyboards could muster; as for the Jola Boy from Buyam (Mr.Jammeh),regardless of his human limitations, he is basically a decentyoungman working under very difficult and tense enviroment to translatethe collective dream and vision of the Gambian people into reality andthat includes the dream of even the people who love to hate him and whathe stands for.I cannot recall ever reading or hearing any black Africanpresident,before Mr. Jammeh, promising his people that the only day hewould be able to sleep well in his bed, is the day every little villagein the lenght and bredth of his motherland has electricity,clean waterand adequate medical facilities.This of of course,is a very tallorder.It is not even tall,it is an impossible order given that noAfrican leader has ever had the courage to promise it, let alone takethe necessary practical steps towards achieving that goal.I am sure Mr.Jammeh knows that reaching for such a huge and high goal would neitherbe easy nor harmless, and that is why I want him to take heart and readwith me what the Greek Philosopher,SPINOZA wrote a very long time ago:"If the way which,as I have shown,leads hither seems very difficult,itcan nevertheless be found.It must indeed be difficult since it is soseldom discovered; for if salvation lay ready to hand and could bediscovered without great labour, how could it be possible that it itshould be neglected almost by everybody? But all noble things are asdifficult as they are rare"Regards Bassss!!..------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Nov 1996 12:02:16 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Americans in Senegal warned to be careful (fwd)Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961123120205.12311A-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII---------- Forwarded message ----------Date: Fri, 22 Nov 1996 16:31:50 PSTFrom: Reuters < C-reuters@clari.net Newsgroups: clari.world.africa.western, clari.world.gov.politicsSubject: Americans in Senegal warned to be carefulWASHINGTON (Reuter) - Americans in Senegal have been warnedto take security precautions because violence is possible duringSunday's elections in the west African nation, the StateDepartment said Friday.``Due to country-wide and municipal elections scheduled forSunday, Nov. 24, the U.S. Embassy in Dakar reminds all Americancitizens to take prudent security precautions and to keep theirmovements to a minimum.``It is possible that there could be individual acts ofviolence and that political gatherings could become unruly,''the embassy said in a statement to the approximately 800Americans in Senegal.``Americans should avoid, if possible, travel into and outof Dakar,'' the statement added. All U.S. citizens in Senegalwere encouraged to register with the embassy to obtain updatedinformation on travel and security.------------------------------Date: 23 Nov 1996 21:38:25 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd(2): SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace? //correction//Message-ID: < 110620638.116341563@inform-bbs.dk Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.*** 22-Nov-96 ***SIERRA LEONE-POLITICS: Hope for Peace? //correction////Attention editors, paragraph 11 of the abovementioned story,moved earlier from Freetown, should read:According to some reports, it costs about 100,000 U.S.dollars a month to keep each Executive Outcomes officer in thecountry. This is money the country can ill afford, according toUniversity of Sierra Leone political analyst Maligie Brima.//------------------------------Date: Sat, 23 Nov 1996 17:09:57 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: MY COMMENTARY ON THE EBOU JALLOW CASEMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961123170934.19203A-100000@vanakam.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi folks,I think Bass's response falls short of answering the seriousquestions raised by the Swiss affair namely ; " did Jammeh steal any moneyfrom The Gambian people ?" . Instead, it is an appeal to the emotionalside of us.To reiterate some of the questions raised by Malanding, how canThe Gambian govt not miss almost 10% of its expenditure ? How did thegovernment know so much about the accounts opened by Jallow given thelegendary secrecy of Swiss banking ? Why would a bank manager lie andclaim that he opened an account for Jammeh when in fact he has not ? Whyrisk the inherently bad publicity ?If you consider these questions and others, Bass's argumentsappear to be skirting the issues. Also, what does a person's characterhave to do with the validity of their reasoning ???? Even a person whosuffers from CJD is likely to tell the truth from time to time albeit theliar s/he is ! And folks, don't you think that The Gambia would be aboring place if all everyone did was sing the praises of Our Great LeaderPresident Colonel (Rte) Alhagi Yaya A.J.J. Jammeh ? I thought the goodold days of 99.99% of a people supporting their government went outwith communism.I think The Gambia will remain underdeveloped until the day whenwe as a people develop a healthy scepticism of our leaders and realisethat the government is nothing but a representative of the people and thatmessiahs are but myths from the hazy days of the Medieval Ages.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: 23 Nov 1996 22:17:08 GMTFrom: mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk (Matarr Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroductionMessage-ID: < 11853725.116486515@inform-bbs.dk ----------------------------->Hi fellow Gambians:>My name is Ndey Kumba Drammeh. I live in Chicago, Illinois, where I am>pursuing an MBA in Finance from Loyola University. I received my>undergraduate degree in Economics from Roosevelt University, also in>Chicago. I am a Certified Public Accountant as well.>Since joining the group, I have greatly enjoyed the lively discussions that>take place. The exchanges have been very interesting and informative.>To all who contribute to the group, thank you for your inputs.>I would like to thank Yama Darboe for answering the question Bass>addressed to me. Good job, Yama!-----------------------------------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 43************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

