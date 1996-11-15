|
|
|
|
|
|Author
|
Topic
|
|
Momodou
Denmark
10241 Posts
|
|
Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 20:15:48
|
GAMBIA-L Digest 42
Topics covered in this issue include:
1) Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detainees
by BEESEY@aol.com
2) Re: Deconstructing Democracy (fwd)
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
3) Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detainees
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
4) Re: Transforming the Public Service
by "Charles S. Njie" <salieu@wam.umd.edu>
5) Re: Comments
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
6) Re: Comments
by C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA
7) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan
by "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
8) Re: Comments
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
9) ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by SANKUNG SAWO <101573.1703@CompuServe.COM>
10) new member
by Omar Gaye d3a <omar3@afrodite.hibu.no>
11) Re: Thieves
by "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
12) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
13) 18 MORE DETAINEES RELEASED
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
14) THE FARAFANNI INCIDENT
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
15) NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
16) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
17) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
18) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
19) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by SANKUNG SAWO <101573.1703@CompuServe.COM>
20) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
21) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
by Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
22) New Member
by sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
23) Re: Thieves
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
24) CORRECTION
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
25) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
26) RE:ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
27) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
28) Re: Comments
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
29)
by ksagnia@itsmail1.hamilton.edu (keks)
30) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
by Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
31) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
by Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
32) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
by "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
33) Suggestions
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
34) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
35) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
by "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
36) Re: Suggestions
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
37) Re: Thieves
by "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
38) Re: Suggestions
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
39) MORE INFORMATION ON THE FARAFENNI INCIDENT
by TSaidy1050@aol.com
40) Re: Suggestions
by Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
41) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
42)
by mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu
43) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
44) New member
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
45) New Members
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
46)
by mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu
47) Four new members
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
48) forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
49) NEW MEMBERS
by fatima phall <fphall1@gl.umbc.edu>
50) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
by "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
51) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
52) Intro
by Peter da Costa <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
53) Re: Intro
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
54) APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
55) New member
by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no>
56) value of the Dalasis
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
57) Intro and more
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
58) APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY -Reply
by Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
59) Job Positions/ Graduate Assistantships/ Proposal funding (fwd)
by njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)
60) Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY
by "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
61) Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY
by momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
62) Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
by mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu
63) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
64) New members
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
65) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
by Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
66) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
67) The Gambia vs, Ebou Jallow
by Wildkumba@aol.com
68) Re: New members
by fceesay@brynmawr.edu (Waterloolu)
69) Re:
by "Y.Touray" <Y.Touray@e-eng.hull.ac.uk>
70) archives
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
71) another command
by ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
72) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
by binta@iuj.ac.jp
73) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
74) New Member
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
75) POLYGAMY_IN_THE_U_S.
by Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
76) Fwd: mail From Matarr
by momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
77) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
by Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
78) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
by Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
79) Cost of elections
by Yama Darboe <mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu>
80) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
81) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
by "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
82) origin of document
by Yama Darboe <mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu>
83) Re: REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOW
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
84) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
by OUSMAN GAJIGO <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
85) FWD:Observer (Jammeh betrays the country
by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no>
86) demystifying the Myth
by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <GAROB1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
87) Re: demystifying the Myth
by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
88) Re: demystifying the myth
by JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
89) Ebou Jallow`s Case
by mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
90) Re: Ebou Jallow`s Case
by "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 03:06:34 -0500
From: BEESEY@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detainees
Message-ID: <961110030629_1383686358@emout14.mail.aol.com>
Bass
Being accused of a crime doesn't necessarily makes you guilty of
the crime, until proven under a court of law. Until then, I don't think we
should be condemning a citizen for participating in the democratic process of
his or her country.
Thanks
B.Sey
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 18:17:43 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Deconstructing Democracy (fwd)
Message-ID: <199611100918.SAA25943@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
Sorry for the typo in the first sentence. It should have read," I
loved Yvla's postings".
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 10 Nov 1995 15:21:54 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detainees
Message-ID: <30A343E2.3AD0@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
BEESEY@aol.com wrote:
>
> Bass
> Being accused of a crime doesn't necessarily makes you guilty of
> the crime, until proven under a court of law. Until then, I don't think we
> should be condemning a citizen for participating in the democratic process of
> his or her country.
>
> Thanks
> B.Sey
Mr.Sey!
You are absolutely right:being accused is one thing and being convicted
before a court of law is something else altogether.But that is not what
I am saying,and real life is not conducted as a court house anyway.All I
am saying is that, in a democracy ,playing a leadership role is neither
a right nor a hereditary thing.It is simply a privilege which must be
based on that person's capacity to do the job efficeintly and
honestly.Now if the people have this feeling that this particular person
is very competent but not honest,or very honest but not qualified ,or
,even worse, very incompetent and very dihonest;then the people should
reserve the right to tell him to try and get another job different from
this one.And they don't need to go to court to prove that their doubts
about his integrity and competence are justified.
Regards Basss!!
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 11:45:16 -0500 (EST)
From: "Charles S. Njie" <salieu@wam.umd.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Transforming the Public Service
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.95.961109145009.16296B-100000@rac7.wam.umd.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I AM KINDA IN A HURRY SO I'LL MAKE THIS BRIEF, JANNEH, I AM NOT
ABSOLUTELY SURE WHAT YOUR INTENTIONS WERE IN YOUR LAST E-MAIL, TRANSFORMING
THE PUBLIC SERVICE. I MUST ADMIT THAT I DID NOT READ YOUR ENTIRE MESSAGE.
BUT AT A GLANCE, IT SEEMED THAT YOU WERE PROPOSING SOME IDEAS
ON WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO ATTRACT GAMBIANS OUTSIDE THE GAMBIA TO GO
"HOME" AND BE PART OF THE DEVELOPMENT PROCESS.
THIS IS NOT DIRECTED TO ANYONE AND I HOME NO ONE TAKES IT
FOR MORE THAT WHAT IT IS, MY OPINION. PERSONALLY, I FEEL THAT ANYONE WHO
DECIDES TO STAY OUTSIDE THE GAMBIA HAS NO RIGHT, WHATSOEVER, TO PREACH
ABOUT OR CRITICIZED THE GAMBIA AND ITS PRESENT GOVERNMENT.
FOR WHAT EVER REASON THAT WE DECIDE TO STAY ABROAD, BE IT TO
ESTABLISH ONESELF OR WHATEVER, I'M STRONGLY CONVIENCED THAT.
COUNTRY COME BEFORE SELF. THAT, GAMBIA NOT DOING TOO GREAT SHOULD BE
THE ONLY REASON WE NEED, TO GO BACK AND CONTRIBUTE IN WHATEVER WAY WE CAN
TO MAKE IT BETTER. AND THIS IS NOT IMPOSSIBLE, GAMBIA IS SMALL ENOUGH AND
ITS YOUNG GENERATION EDUCATED ENOUGH TO MAKE CHANGE FOR THE BETTER FOR THAN
POSSIBLE.
THIS MIGHT BE A STRONG STATEMENT TO MAKE, BUT I AM CONVIENCED THAT THE
GAMBIA IS WHAT IT IS TODAY BECAUSE SOME OF OUR YOUNGER AND MORE EDUCATED
CITIZENS CHOOSE TO ESTABLISHED THEMSELVES ELSEWHERE SUCH AS EUROPE AND
THE US WHERE THEIR CONTRIBUTION IS NOT NEEDED OR WHERE THEY ARE NOT
DESERVED ESPECIALLY CONSIDERING THE SUCCESSES ALREADY ENJOYED BY THESE
COUNTRIES.
THE WORLD IS INCREASINGLY BECOMING GLOBAL AND ITS SCARY, HOW FAR
WE ARE TRAILING BEHIND AND HOW WEAK WE WILL BE IN SUCH AS GLOBAL
ENVIRONMENT OR SPECIFICLY, A GLOBAL MARKET IF THINGS DON'T CHANGE.
SO WHILES IT IS CONDUCIVE AND EVEN NECESSARY FOR US AS A GROUP TO TALK
ABOUT THE ISSUES THAT AFFECT GAMBIA (WHICH, BY THE WAY, IS BIGGER THAN
POLITICS) IT WOULD BE INSIGNIFICANT, A FAILURE IF WE DON'T DO SOMETHING
ABOUT IT.
THUS IN CONCLUSION, ABDOU JANNEH, I WOULD LIKE TO SAY RESPECTFULLY THAT
WHILES THE PROPOSALS YOU RECOMEND WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE PRESENT
GOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT, IT SHOULD NOT BE ANOTHER REASON FOR US TO REMAIN
OUTSIDE THE GAMBIA AND PREACH ABOUT "WHAT NEEDS TO BE DO."
SORRY, I PROMISED TO BE BRIEF, I GUESS I GOT CAUGHT UP IN IT.
PEACE
ANY COMMENTS?
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 19:48:48 CST
From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
To: fatima phall <fphall1@gl.umbc.edu>, gambia-l@u.washington.edu,
GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments
Message-ID: <A95B00323F@osage.astate.edu>
> Date sent: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 14:50:20 -0500 (EST)
> Send reply to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: fatima phall <fphall1@gl.umbc.edu>
> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Comments
>
> Hello everyone,
> I strongly recommend "Roots" to everyone. I'm curently
> taking a course in African American History, we use it as one of our
> required readings.At first, I thought I knew everything I needed to know
> as far as culture was concerned ,but I was wrong.
> In reference to recent debates, I personally don't have
> anything against anyone one of those leaders. But, I believe in equal
> opportunity for all Gambians regardless of what family you came from
> or positions held by your parents or family.
> We all can't possibly be making the same wages because
> that's just way it is. But, their are certain basic things that no
> family should go through. We all know that there are many kids back home
> who go to school on an empty stomachs. This must not happen. We should be
> more focused on things like this back home rather than material things.
> We need to help each other rather showing off our royal belongings. In
> this way we'll all live happily and peacefully. Let's teach our kids good
> moral values. Whatever happened to having ethical values? Let me know what
> you guys think.
>
> Fatima.
>
Second paragraph, second sentence: I believe in..........ALL.........
Family THEY come from..........held by THEIR parents or family.
First sentence next paragraph; because that's just THE way it is
> A little down; Who go to school on an empty STOMACH. If you use AN
you shouldn't say STOMACHS. AN is singular and STOMACHS is plural.
So the sentence doesn't agree.
The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting is
informal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush
(I assume everyone is to some extent).
Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectifications
on your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.
Adios
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:06:39 -0400 (AST)
From: C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments
Message-ID: <01IBP4UJDNTM003NFX@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
From: SAL BARRY <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------------
>The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting is
>informal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush
>(I assume everyone is to some extent).
>Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectifications
>on your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.
>
>Adios
NOTE: "Am" is not the same as "I'm", and things are taken "personally".
Cho
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:12:15 -0400 (AST)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.961110222653.92730I-100000@is2.dal.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
I must congratulate Heidi, a foreigner on seeing what most Gambians
miss, or fail to admit.
Top gov't officials will always earn more than others,
including benefits, but even this salary is not enough. Shall we set the
scene, a minister is elected to office, he has two wives, maybe eight
kids. His relatives, now that he is a minister look to him to be the
provider, he has to support a large extended family, several sacks of
rice, school fees, the works, not to mention the daily living expenses.
He realises that his children are not doing well in school; studies fees.
His nephew wants to come to America, he has to shell out the airfare, his
people in the village want electricity and running water, his wives want
'orr i jidda' and 'urus', money to distribute in the 'hewe' as a
sign of her new status, the daughters want the 'christmas and new year dresses'
imported of course, to hit the clubs with, the son wants a fly car to
impress the girls with. His father wants him to build a house having
suddenly grown tired of the 'cabinet ak salle'.
The question is 'how far does the five thousand go?'. Please
acknowledge the fact that these demands did not start with his
appointment as minister, but rather just expanded with it.
Theoretically, he should refuse and live according to his
means, but how can he when every one around him is putting all this
pressure on him. No one understands that fulfilling all these
obligations is beyond his means, after all, all the other ministers are
living large, why should he be the one to suffer and of course, 'mom so ko
sachut, kenen di na ko sacha'. And of course, embezzlement is a sweet
drug, once tried can never be abandoned.
I am not in any way supporting corruption, but as far as i'm
concerned, the problem is not with the ministers but with the society
places such demands on them, the gambian society is particularly
materialistic and has always been. It survives on the theory of
'yaha li ma am tey, elek mung chi loho Yalla'. So please, in future
before we blame the ministers explicitly, we should examine the situation,
the society and the ways in which it, and we, as members have contributed
to perpetuating the system.
When fatou says betrayed used and neglected, maybe she supports
heidi more than she intended, very few individuals translate the number of
cars the ministers have into adequate healthcare, better education etc,
but rather they think of how they have to wait at the roadside waiting for
the GPTC bus because they don't have cars of their own, and the ministers
do. I remember reading a letter in the Observer not long after July 22nd
where a boy wrote that he was happy about the takeover because now that
the ministers has been deposed, their children who used to pass them by
after school, will all struggle to get into the bus. He i think
personifies what Heidi was trying to describe.
And if we think that things will change, with the new regime, we
are being very naive, the change cannot be imposed from above but has to
be implemented from below, by the people themselves and up until that day,
we will continue to complain about corruption etc.
Sorry its so long, i guess i got carried away.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 22:07:39 CST
From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
To: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>, gambia-l@u.washington.edu,
GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments
Message-ID: <ABAC37460A@osage.astate.edu>
Sorry Everyone, I sent a private e-mail to the whole list
by accident.
------------------------------
Date: 11 Nov 96 04:14:09 EST
From: SANKUNG SAWO <101573.1703@CompuServe.COM>
To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <961111091409_101573.1703_IHK79-1@CompuServe.COM>
Hello Gambia-L,
Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,
which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the Daily
Observer and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressed
interest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have a
secretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybe
acceptable to the group.
I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at least
initially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).
The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENT
agreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variable
payment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide the
service? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it is
necessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.
Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net and
manage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feed
users directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for most
people as not everyone of us has a credit card account.
I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - ie
data transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum of
understanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about other
local related issues.
Sankung
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:14:08 +0100
From: Omar Gaye d3a <omar3@afrodite.hibu.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: new member
Message-ID: <3286FC70.7B89@afrodite.hibu.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Hi managers!
Jean Philippe Badiane would like to join the list. He is a
senegambian working in Norway.
His e-mail address is: ecaraban@sn.no
long live
omar
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:48:58 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Thieves
Message-ID: <20B16D83E10@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
> From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
> Organization: Arkansas State University
> To: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>, gambia-l@u.washington.edu,
> GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> Date: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 07:43:32 CST
> Subject: Re: Thieves
> Priority: normal
> Heidi,
> Have anyone accuse former politicians of stealing ? Do you feel
> some of us are jealous of former politicians ? Can you elaborate
> more on your piece ?
Sal, just read Bas's posting on the 5th of November :
..Almost all these people belong to the Ancien Regime, one way or
> the other;and since you can't teach old comedians new tricks,it would be
> in the best interest of the country if these people stay out of
> politics,because,for them,the only tricks one should master on the the
> political theater are theft, fraud and deceit.And i am sure you will
> agree with me that those decadent skills have no place in our second
> republic.>
And his reply to me on the 7th of November:
> Much of what we have been discussing here about the moral integrity or
> the lack of it of our former rulers may not sound sober to you, but I
> can tell you a couple of sober things here if you wouldn't mind.
>
> First,the dicussion was about a specified number of people released from
> prison by Mr. Jammeh a few days ago.So there was no question of balnket
> accusation of everyone who took part in the former government.
>
> Secondly,the C.V.'s of most of the personalities on that list is so well
> known that only Gambians living on Mars would need the service
> of a judge to help them pass a judgement on them. >
This was exactly what I meant. Bas argues that because, according to
him all Gambians know what these people have done, there is no need
for any further juridical process. If this is the legal protection
he finds sufficient for Gambian citizens, I have no further comments.
Heidi Skramstad
>
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 13:50:40 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <30A47FFF.7CF8@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
SANKUNG SAWO wrote:
>
> Hello Gambia-L,
>
> Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,
> which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the Daily
> Observer and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressed
> interest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have a
> secretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybe
> acceptable to the group.
>
> I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at least
> initially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).
>
> The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENT
> agreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variable
> payment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide the
> service? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it is
> necessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.
>
> Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net and
> manage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feed
> users directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for most
> people as not everyone of us has a credit card account.
>
> I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - ie
> data transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum of
> understanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about other
> local related issues.
>
> Sankung
Sankung!
Keep talking to the editors; this idea is simply fantastic. Thanks for
the good work.
Regards Bassss!!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:30:45 -0500
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: 18 MORE DETAINEES RELEASED
Message-ID: <961111063045_1550972860@emout05.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
All those who were detained for alleged planned Pro-PPP demonstration in
October of 1995, have been unconditionally released. The remaining 18
detainees were released on Friday, November 8, 1996, and again in the spirit
of national unity and reconciliation. All charges pending again them have
been dropped. There are still less than ten detainees, who could be
considered political prisoners, and are yet to be released. By the end of the
year all political and security detainees will be freed so that we can all
begin 1997 on a positive note. For the past two weeks President Jammeh has
released 41 detainees. Those released on Friday, November 8 are:
1. Alhajie Morrikebba Saidy
2. Kebba Tunkara
3. Lang Hawa Sonko
4. Mamadou Kebbeh
5. Bunja Kebbek
6. Foday Ceesay
7. Omar Bah
8. Sarani Jatta
9. Yaya Darboe
10. Dado Kolley
11. Ebrima Sonko
12. Adama Ceesay
13. Koso Taylor
14. Alajie Mamadi Sabally
15. Mustapha Dibba
16. Lamin Kanajeh
17. Lamin Camara
18. Nfansu Jawara
Peace
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:30:56 -0500
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: gamembdc@primanet.com
Subject: THE FARAFANNI INCIDENT
Message-ID: <961111063056_1647842620@emout06.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
The Farafenni Barracks incident was unfortunate and tragic. The military camp
was attacked in the early hours of last Friday, November 8, by a group of
bandits who crossed over from Senegal. They are members of a group called
"SOFA", ("SOFA" is a mandinka word used in the olden days especially in the
Mali empire. In The Gambia we use the same term but we called it "SU FAA",
and the "sofa/su-faa" is generally a warrior on horse backs-cavaliers) based
in Kaolack. It is believed that the group is connected to ex-Vice President
Saihou Sabally and Kukoi Samba Sanyang, strange bedfellows.
Upon attacking the camp around 4 am, they captured the armoury and some
hostages including the commander of the camp, Captain Beran Saine. The
bandits faced some resistance and there was a shoot out that lasted more
than four hours. They were urging civilian residents of Farafenni to come and
take arms but nobody heeded to their call. They tried to escape in to Senegal
but were confronted from by a rapid response force from Yundum Military Camp
led by Captained Peter Singhateh. The vehicle and all stolen arms have been
recovered and all hostages freed. Two of bandits were captured and are now
helping in the investigation of the incident. Five of them have been captured
by Senegalese authorities and the two Governments are presently negotiating
for the handing over of these bandits. Also a list of the names of the group
has been found plus some other vital information.
Unfortunately during the shoot out, six of our soldiers were killed and five
wounded. The situation in Farafenni is under controlled and back to normal.
This was an isolated incident and the authorities are more alert now to
prevent similar incident in the future.
I will keep the list inform of future developments on this and other events.
Peace
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:31:03 -0500
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: gamembdc@primanet.com
Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
Message-ID: <961111063102_1714951612@emout07.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC) has postponed the
National Assembly elections from December 12, 1996, to January 2, 1997, to
give candidates and parties enough time to prepare for the elections. The
current programme for the National Assembly elections stands as follows:
1. December 2-4, 1996; for filing nominations(8.00 a. m to 4.00pm)
2. December 5, 1996; display of nomination papers and filing of
objections(8.00 a. m to 12.00 noon)
3. December 5, 1996; decision on nominations and objections(1.00 p. m to
4.00 p. m)
4. December 10, 1996; last date for withdrawal of candidature(4.00 p. m)
5. December 12, 1996; commencement of elections campaign
6. December 31, 1996; end of election campaign(12 midnight)
7. January 2, 1997; polling day
Peace
Tombong Saidy
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 00:08:57 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <199611111507.AAA10690@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Sankung,
What a wonderful initiative. Gambia-l, it is time for us to act.
Lamin.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 96 10:04:05 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <9611111604.AA00387@new�_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
Perhaps we could have the entire content of the various magazines (text and
graphics) posted on the Gambian web site (??)...
- Francis
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Standard Disclaimers:
The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the
policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.
Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and
parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.
francis_njie@swissbank.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 17:34:15 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <19961111163503.AAA7854@LOCALNAME>
> Hello Gambia-L,
>
>
> Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,
> which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the Daily
> Observer and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressed
> interest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have a
> secretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybe
> acceptable to the group.
>
> I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at least
> initially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).
>
> The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENT
> agreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variable
> payment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide the
> service? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it is
> necessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.
>
> Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net and
> manage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feed
> users directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for most
> people as not everyone of us has a credit card account.
>
> I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - ie
> data transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum of
> understanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about other
> local related issues.
>
> Sankung
>
Bravo Sankung,
This is a very good initiative you have started and I think you
should go ahead with negotiations with them.
We on the Gambia-list should realize that these news papers might lose some
potential subscribers if we are geting the news items directly on the
net.
My suggestion is that they could just send a weekly review of the home news and
each list member should send an agreed amount yearly or monthly to
one of the listmanagers / Owners.
Any comments?
Peace
Momodou
*******************************************************
URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: 11 Nov 96 12:42:04 EST
From: SANKUNG SAWO <101573.1703@CompuServe.COM>
To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU>
Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <961111174203_101573.1703_IHK58-1@CompuServe.COM>
Hi Alpha,
Your points are quite relevant. But note that in compuserve one could setup a
mailing list which is very much similar to a listserver in functionality. So
these guys can setup a list consisting of subscribers to their online news
service and feed the wole list at no additional charge. It doesn't mean
transfering data file (ie mail message ) for each member of the list.
The real problem is how do you collect subscription fees from users? Just this
afternoon when I discussed further with the editor-in-chief of the Observer we
figured that users can be asked to pay upfront the cost of one month news feed.
Of course then the newspaper concerned would have to have a bank account in
London or USA for quick transfer of payments. This we believe would take care of
the problem of collection.
Note that papers cost on average D5.00 per issue (about 50cents). Daily
Observer comes out daily, but The Point , Foroyaa, and Gambia Daily publish (at
most) TWICE a week. So I guess the subscription could not cost more than US2.00
per week or US8.00 per month for all four papers.
Sankung
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 12:41:10 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <01IBPXHZ4L8M001U2G@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Sankung:
perhaps you should continue the discussions with the two papers and then
give us your recommendation(s). Your efforts will go along way to satisfy
our insatiable appetites for information on The Gambia. I am sure the
editors will aware of the impact such access could have on their circulation
and consider it in figuring out the cost to us. If the cost isn't
exhorbitant, it may be a good idea for us to come up with the amount
through voluntary contributions. A manager, owner, or any other member
could be designated to seek/collect contributions.
Also, I was asked to provide information to the local media about Gambia-l
since its inception but I have still not done so. My apologies. Sankung,
given the fact that you have been holding discussions with the Observer and
Foroyaa, would you be willing to do that. I am sure Abdou can provide you
with the piece relating to the List's history for your use.
Let me know what members think!
Peace!
Amadou
PS: added new members; intros. expected!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 13:55:14 -0500
From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
Message-ID: <s2873065.074@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
fatou,
very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is that
most times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.
the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendency
to place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved an
elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a
minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their
demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm
concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they
should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of
hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........
Yaikah.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:27:24 -0800
From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <199611111927.LAA15379@thesky.incog.com>
Jean Philippe Badiane has been added to the list. We welcome him and look forward to his intro and contributions to gambia-l.
Sarian
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 22:35:34 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Thieves
Message-ID: <30A4FB06.38E6@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Heidi Skramstad wrote:
>
> > From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
> > Organization: Arkansas State University
> > To: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>, gambia-l@u.washington.edu,
> > GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
> > Date: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 07:43:32 CST
> > Subject: Re: Thieves
> > Priority: normal
>
> > Heidi,
> > Have anyone accuse former politicians of stealing ? Do you feel
> > some of us are jealous of former politicians ? Can you elaborate
> > more on your piece ?
>
> Sal, just read Bas's posting on the 5th of November :
> .Almost all these people belong to the Ancien Regime, one way or
> > the other;and since you can't teach old comedians new tricks,it would be
> > in the best interest of the country if these people stay out of
> > politics,because,for them,the only tricks one should master on the the
> > political theater are theft, fraud and deceit.And i am sure you will
> > agree with me that those decadent skills have no place in our second
> > republic.>
>
> And his reply to me on the 7th of November:
>
> > Much of what we have been discussing here about the moral integrity or
> > the lack of it of our former rulers may not sound sober to you, but I
> > can tell you a couple of sober things here if you wouldn't mind.
> >
> > First,the dicussion was about a specified number of people released from
> > prison by Mr. Jammeh a few days ago.So there was no question of balnket
> > accusation of everyone who took part in the former government.
> >
> > Secondly,the C.V.'s of most of the personalities on that list is so well
> > known that only Gambians living on Mars would need the service
> > of a judge to help them pass a judgement on them. >
>
> This was exactly what I meant. Bas argues that because, according to
> him all Gambians know what these people have done, there is no need
> for any further juridical process. If this is the legal protection
> he finds sufficient for Gambian citizens, I have no further comments.
>
> Heidi Skramstad
>
> >
Heidi,
I hope this gross misrepresentation of my argument is inadvertent and
not in anyway deliberate on your part.I believe in due process of law
whenever there are punishments to be meted out.But we are not talking
about legal punishments here.All I am saying is that playing a
leadership role in a democracy is a PRIVILEGE and not a RIGHT, so that
people of dubious integrity or competence should be denied the honour of
leading their people.That is precisely why you have a committee in the
U.S. House Of Representatives that is responsible for screening
potential candidates for public offices in the United States.Now, if
what the U.S. press did to the U.S. Supreme Court Justice,Justice
Clarence Thomas during his nomination for a post in the U.S. Supreme
Court was motivated maily by jealousy,then I would accept your
insinuation that when Gambians also complain or raise moral questions
about their former leaders,they are not doing it because they feel
betrayed or offended or cheated by the past performance and behaviour of
these people,but simply because they are jealous of them.
Such absurdity,I have have never heard before!!!!!!
Regards Bassss!!!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 12:03:21 -0600 (CST)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: CORRECTION
Message-ID: <01IBPW4GOWI48XAC3P@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
ONE OF THE POSTINGS....NOT SOME OF THE POSTINGS. HOPE THE MESSAGE IS UNDERSTOOD
ANY WAY.
MUSA
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 23:56:50 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
Message-ID: <30A50E12.37E3@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Yaikah Jeng wrote:
>
> fatou,
> very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is that
> most times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.
> the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendency
> to place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved an
> elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a
> minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their
> demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm
> concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they
> should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of
> hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........
> Yaikah.
Yai!
Placing an unacceptable amount of burden on the individual is by no
means unique to Gambian society.Every human society or culture has
certain expectations of its individuals that are not necessarily
conducive to the realisation of happiness.That is why we have neurosis
not only in Gambia, but in all human societies.Societal or cultural
pressures can be very powerful indeed,but they are not as invincible as
some would like us to believe.Each and everyone of us knows a handful of
individuals in our neighbourhoods who simply would not give in or
surrender to our society's irrational demands.Now, the very fact that at
least some can resist these pressures means that it can be done.That is
why humans are moral animals.If you are absolutely clear in your head
that stealing,for example, is something you would never ever want to do
in your life,then nothing your family would do or say should make you
steal; as simply that.
Regards Basssss!!!
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:56:08 -0600 (CST)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: RE:ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <01IBPUPB0SYU8XAC3P@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
MEMBERS OF GAMBIA-L, I BELIEVE THE IDEA OF POSTING LOCAL NEWS PAPERS IN THE
GAMBIA ON THIS NETWORK IS WONDERFUL. THIS WOULD UNDOUBTEDLY, ADVANCE OUR
DEMOCRACY FOWARD; I'M ALL IN FOR IT.
IN SOME OF THE POSTINGS THIS MORNING, SOMEBODY SUGGESTED THAT WE ELECT A
SECRETARY TO ADVANCE THIS IDEA. IF I MAY SUGGEST LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE
PIONEERS OF GAMBIA-L BE ELECTED TO CARRY OUT ANY FUNCTION, THIS SUBJECT MATTER-
ALBEIT WHOLE HOST OF ISSUES THAT WILL MAKE THIS "BANTABA" OF WHAT IT OUGHT TO
BE. FURTHERMORE, I SUGGEST THAT MEMBERS GIVE THEIR CONSENT TO MY PROPOSAL OF
ELECTING THE DISTINGUISHED PIONEERS AMADOU,TONY..AMONG OTHERS TO LEAD THIS
CHARGE.
AMADOU I'M WITH YOU ON THIS ONE...
MUSA JAWARA
VANDERBILT
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 23:07:52 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
Message-ID: <21667DF3965@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 13:55:14 -0500
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
> fatou,
> very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is that
> most times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.
> the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendency
> to place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved an
> elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a
> minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their
> demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm
> concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they
> should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of
> hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........
> Yaikah.
>
Brothers & Sisters,
Welcome to all the new members, especially to Jean-Philip my good
friend (send me a private mail Philip).
Thanks to all the members for their contributions.
The above discussion on corruption, is very interesting. I agree with Yaikah
that, the pressure can be tough but it is possible to say no to
relatives. I myself, I have a relative who was had an "elevated" position,
and he said NO to many relatives. As a young boy I thought he was "hard hearted".
But, as I grow older I understand his situation more and more. People
always say "Da fa Naai" stingy or "Dafa Souhorr" wicked.
The fact that people do not react to corruption, does not make the
act "good".
I think most of you will agree with me that the problem goes deeper than that.
The question we should perhaps ask ourselves is"Who is in the position to react ?"
I would assume here, the "educated" population who have a better understanding
of how the state mechanisms works. Some of these have been trying to point out this,
but were "stopped" in various ways, like dismissals, lack of promotion,
using of close relatives and so on. A good number of these get
"recruited". The "old woods" tell them to "wake up, and live". Some
of these righteous people are even called crazy. I am tempted to
refer to corruption as an "institution". Institutions are not created
over night. And that makes it difficult (if not impossible) to change
them overnight. Some one mentioned the "bottom up" approach, I
totally agree, but this approach needs some kind of a leadership. I
stand to corrected, but the people who can effectively lead this
change are those who understand the way the system works. To change
something one has to understand it.
I strongly believe that, if we want to change this institution, we
should ask ourselves, "why do we have such a high dependency ratio
in The Gambia?" or in other words , why are their so many
dependents on people " with high position"? I will forge an answer
here. I think the answer to this partly brings us back to our earlier
discussion on poverty and its numerous (negative) attributes. (I will
not go into the poverty eradication discussion here). For the
the poor man, (all things being equal) it is obvious to ask the closest
person for help. You can call this piece reductionist, but I still
believe that, the eradication of poverty, should be the starting
point. If I can earn a living, why should I ask my a relative for help?
Finally, I will add that curbing corruption, should also be combined
with salary reviews. People should be paid salaries they can live
decent lifes on, if not, they will find a way to "balance their
budgets".
I will stop here for now.
Shalom.
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 23:18:44 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Comments
Message-ID: <21696496700@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:06:39 -0400 (AST)
> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
> From: C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Comments
> From: SAL BARRY <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
>
> ------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------------
>
> >The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting is
> >informal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush
> >(I assume everyone is to some extent).
> >Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectifications
> >on your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.
> >
> >Adios
>
> NOTE: "Am" is not the same as "I'm", and things are taken "personally".
>
> Cho
>
Brothers & Sisters,
I think I said this before, but, please, stop sending us unnecessary
corrections. I think Amadou, once proposed the elimination of
unnecessary mails. I would like to propose that, one should only
send "CORRECTIONS" if they are important for the MEANING
of the message send, like Lamin's correction, but not minor spelling mistakes.
I guess we all learn "FILL IN THE BLANK SPACES" at school,
so we should be able to make sense of the messages.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:32:49 +0500
From: ksagnia@itsmail1.hamilton.edu (keks)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <9611112233.AA04981@itsmail1.hamilton.edu>
greetings, I'm a new member to the list, the name is Kekoye Sagnia,
preferred to be called Ke or Keks, attending college in Upstate NY. Major
is political science. Join the list in order to stay abreast of the
developments back home.Peace.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 96 16:54:13 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP
Message-ID: <9611112254.AA00509@new�_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
Sankung, Compuserve and many other ISPs allow users in the US to also have web
pages at no extra cost. Is it different for users in the Gambia?
If it is not, then it is probably in the publishers' interest to set up a web
page with full publication content (text and graphics) for the reasons that
follow....
Any posting on the Internet (whether text or graphics and barring possible
Java hacks on the WWW) can be copied and pasted. The text-only scheme you are
recommending is certainly not exempt from subscribers to an on-line publication
cutting and pasting the content and mailing it off to acquaintances.
With a web page featuring both graphics and text, data traffic would not be an
issue since Compuserve accesses from the Gambia are currently international
calls to the UK or the US anyway... meaning that the Compuserve servers being
used are physically located in the UK or the US. I have not found it noticeably
slower to access graphics in the UK. Also, because the page would be developed
and polished off-line, the developers would not have to worry about logging
several hours on the Compuserve account concerned...
A number of things could be done to restrict access to the page so that only
subscribed users could have access to it. This obviously does not eliminate the
possibility of subscribers mailing friends the content (by cutting and
pasting) or simply giving friends their passwords. There is no way, that I know
of, around these loopholes...
US magazines on the Internet offset their subscription losses via revenues
from advertisements in their magazines' content. At the risk of being accused
of looking for Western solutions, I think the publishers in the Gambia might
want to consider the following possibilities very carefully:
-- Businesses in the Gambia that wish to reach Gambians abroad (I can't think
of any, BTW, and for that reason do not think this is a viable option.) could
be persuaded to pay more (because of the wider distribution) to list their ads
in these publications. Businesses that never did list their ads but wish to
reach Gambians abroad could be approached with the fact of wider distribution.
Again, because I cannot think of any businesses that would want to do this, I
don't think the latter is a viable option either.
-- The publishers could increase their ad listings to include businesses (both
foreign and Gambian) abroad. US $200, say, to have one's ad in "The Observer
Online" translates into ~ D2000... not bad at all. To G7 businesses or Gambian
businesses wishing to reach Senegambians abroad (and my guess would be that
there are several that would be, especially at reasonable charges), US $200 is
typically a pittance... The businesses just have to be wooed with the right
pitch.
Although text-only ads can be done, they are certainly not as eye-catching as
graphic ads, so that potential businesses would not take anyone seriously if
they were approached with a pitch for text-only ads.
The Gambian web site mentioned a few days ago would be a perfect place to have
links to the Gambian publication sites. Alternatively, Gambian publishers
could have the Gambian who set up the site post their on-line publications on
the same site. They could work closely with him/her, sending him/her e-mail of
publication content to post on the site, keeping track of the accounting, etc.
If the worry is the amount of work it would take, he/she would readily point
out that basic web page development is no more complex than word processing.
Sankung, I am very much interested in what you think of the above...
- Francis
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
The Standard Disclaimers:
The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the
policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.
Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and
parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.
francis_njie@swissbank.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:00:13 -0500 (EST)
From: Isatou Secka <isatou@Glue.umd.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
Message-ID: <Pine.SOL.3.95.961111174519.4016E-100000@yen.isr.umd.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
> Finally, I will add that curbing corruption, should also be combined
> with salary reviews. People should be paid salaries they can live
> decent lifes on, if not, they will find a way to "balance their
> budgets".
> I will stop here for now.
> Shalom.
> Famara.
>
Famara,
You raised a fundamental issue that everyone has been avoiding. We should
note that their has been no salary increases (to my knowledge with this
new government and
yet people are still surviving. That really convinces me that if there was
corruption it is still around, if not in greater practice. The average
Gambian earns about D1500 (this may be an over estimation) but this just
does not add up because the average cost of living cannot be sustained.
For instance, a bag of rice in approx D240, beef is D30/kilo (meat and
bone in 1995),
electric and water bill, children school fees and books, clothing, and
other incidental expenses, not to mention that most men have 2 or more
homes to take care. Even the so called top level official with their
D5000 salaries can hardly survive even if they have to live on their
salaries.
I beleive that government needs to get to root of the problem and review
salaries so that average "hard working " individual can "balance their
budget" as Famara puts it.
On a different note, does anyone know if the government has disclosed the
the salaries of current cabinet members including the president since we
now have democracy which makes them accountable to the citizens. If I am
correct, this was not made public during the millitary regime.
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 19:03:48 -0400 (AST)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.961111182732.196002A-100000@is2.dal.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
On Mon, 11 Nov 1996, Famara A. Sanyang wrote:
> > elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a
> > minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their
> > demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm
> > concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they
> > should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of
> > hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........
> > Yaikah.
> >
>
> relatives. I myself, I have a relative who was had an "elevated" position,
> and he said NO to many relatives. As a young boy I thought he was "hard hearted".
> But, as I grow older I understand his situation more and more. People
> always say "Da fa Naai" stingy or "Dafa Souhorr" wicked.
Whether we like it or not, the reality is that your relative is
an exception to the rule, and sure we hope to develop more like him in the
long run. However, you yourself as a kid exhibited the type of thinking
that places pressure on the politicians, remember, not all individuals are
as strong as your relative, however this does not give them an excuse...
> I think most of you will agree with me that the problem goes deeper than that.
> The question we should perhaps ask ourselves is"Who is in the position to react ?"
> I would assume here, the "educated" population who have a better understanding
> of how the state mechanisms works.
The education cannot do the trick, for many of the politicians of
the former regime who have been branded corrupt were educated... Think
about that.
Some of these have been trying to point out this,
> but were "stopped" in various ways, like dismissals, lack of promotion,
> using of close relatives and so on. A good number of these get
> "recruited". The "old woods" tell them to "wake up, and live". Some
> of these righteous people are even called crazy.
This is again another reality of the world we live in, 'either
join in or get placed in a position were you cannot effect a change.'
I am tempted to
> refer to corruption as an "institution". Institutions are not created
> over night. And that makes it difficult (if not impossible) to change
> them overnight. Some one mentioned the "bottom up" approach, I
> totally agree, but this approach needs some kind of a leadership. I
> stand to corrected, but the people who can effectively lead this
> change are those who understand the way the system works. To change
> something one has to understand it.
I agree, that we have to understand it, but one individual cannot
change several decades of an ingrained institution especially if he/she
cannot offer an alternative. The leadership should come from the home,
from the parents to their children and so on, rather than from the gov't
to the employees. Just because a gov't is hard on corrupt officials
doesn't mean that corruption ends, people will find a way and means to do
what they want....
Even people who are relatively well off will turn to relatives
from time to time for help. The question
is why? Well every african society is based on the extended family, if
one individual makes it above the rest he/she is expected to pull the
family to his/her level. This is one of the strengths of our society,
even with our poverty-stricken nation, we have very few homeless
individuals etc, but again it is a major contributing factor to our
problems eg corruption.
Poverty eradication? Amin! Poverty eradication cannot be effected
without social reform, and the two go hand in hand. We should teach that
self-empowerment and not dependency should be the order of the day. How
many people are bothered with education, after all there is
'Bundes' and 'neka sait' as options, which as options take you no where
except deeper into the circle of dependency. Several of us have heard the
'janga, man munu ma ko, yen muy jangis demlen janga, yun denyo ut halis'.
It seems that the link between education and self-empowerment is not
obvious, again a social ideology that needs to be changed, especially in
this day and age of global literacy
Until such a day that we can effect such reforms that will teach
people to say no to demands that cannot be fulfilled legally, and teach
people not to make demands that cannot be fulfilled, and finally to teach
people to fend for themselves, and give them to tools with which to do so,
we will have a problem, but again, 'easier said than done'
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:19:23 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Suggestions
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.961111180935.23634B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi Gambia-l netters.
I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friends
and members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or any
expressions in one of our local languages, please provide if not
literal, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathize
with
the suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. I
personally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have always
followed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing what
I am suggesting while others have not.
Any other comments of this issue are welcome.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:21:00 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.961111181943.23634C-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Amadou Wadda has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be
looking forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 01:55:36 -0400 (AST)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.961112014227.138620B-100000@is2.dal.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
To our non-wolof speaking members, my sincere apologies, i forgot
to translate. here are the translations.
" orr i jidda" = gold jewellry from Jidda, Saudi Arabia
"cabinet ak salle" = two room house.
"mom su ko sachut kenen di na ko sacha"= if he doesn't steal it, someone
else will.
"yaha li ma am tey, elek mung chi loho Yalla" = spend what i have
today, Allah will provide for tomorrow.
"Bundes" = Germany
"neka sait" = become a second, third or fourth wife.
"janga, man munu ma ko, yen muy jangis dem len jangi, yun denyo ut
halis" = I'm not good at learning (or i don't want to), those of you who
are, go ahead and go to learning, we are going to earn (get) money. Note
that learning refers to an obtaining an education, particularly at the
higher level in this context.
Once again, i apologise and i hope it did not prevent you from
getting the general trend.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 15:21:12 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Suggestions
Message-ID: <199611120617.PAA20422@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Tony,
I was going to say exactly the same thing before I read your mail. It
is great punctuating one's postings with local expressions. That is
beautiful. However, let us endeavour to explain what they mean not
only for the benefit of non-Gambians within us, but also for those of
us who may not understand them. In sum, I agree with Tony's suggestion.
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 09:57:07 GMT+1
From: "Heidi Skramstad" <heidis@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Thieves
Message-ID: <2213A4E4408@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Bas, I am sorry that I was not clear enough. My reply to Sal, using
your posting as an example, was a reply concerning accusations of
theft, and did not deal with jealousy. Others had already addressed
that question. I don't think your argument is motivated by jealousy.
I am sorry that I did not separate the two topics properly and thus
was easy to misunderstand.
Heidi Skramstad
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 12 Nov 1995 14:27:43 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Suggestions
Message-ID: <30A5DA2F.77DA@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
A. Loum wrote:
>
> Hi Gambia-l netters.
>
> I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friends
> and members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or any
> expressions in one of our local languages, please provide if not
> literal, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathize
> with
> the suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. I
> personally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have always
> followed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing what
> I am suggesting while others have not.
> Any other comments of this issue are welcome.
> Thanks
> Tony
>
>
> ========================================================================
>
> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
> University of Washington
> Box 353200
> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
>
> =========================================================================
>
>
Tony!
absolutely correct! Keep up the good work.
Regards Basssss!!
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 09:52:21 -0500
From: TSaidy1050@aol.com
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: gamembdc@primanet.com, Bai-Mass.Taal@unep.org (bai-masstaal)
Subject: MORE INFORMATION ON THE FARAFENNI INCIDENT
Message-ID: <961112095220_1882118395@emout11.mail.aol.com>
Gambia-l,
More information on the Farafenni incident is unfolding now. As I mentioned
in my previous posting, the bandits are Gambians and also mercenaries who
have fought for various warring factions in Liberia. They would fight for any
one who can pay for their service.
The attack of the Farafenni Camp led to the lost of six lives. The soldiers
who lost their lives are :
1. Staff Sergeant Lamin Badjie of Sintet Village
2. Corporal Saikou Sidibeh of Kaur Janneh Kunda, Kaur
3. Corporal Essa Keita of Kaur Janneh Kunda, Kaur
4. Private Ebrima Manneh of No Kunda, Baddibu
5. Private Ebrima Bojang of Busura Village
6. Private Bakary Saidy of New Jeswang, Serre Kunda.
The following are wounded soldiers being treated at the Royal Victoria
Hospital in Banjul:
1. Corporal Sainey Cham
2. Lance Corporal Ebrima S. Fofana
3. Lance Corporal Essa Joof
4. Private Kawsu Jawara
5. Private Seedy Jawneh
This group of bandits were led by Abdoulie Sonko known to have come from
Nuimi Berending. Balo Kante also known as 154 Commander is responsible for
logistics supplies. He is from Kante Kunda, Jarra. Other members of the group
are Essa Baldeh(treasurer); Sulayman Sarr of Gloucester Street, Banjul;
Karamo Jibba of Bulanjor village, John Dampha a.k.a Omar Dampha and Joof
Damhpa of Jarra Kani Kunda; Yaya Drammeh and Kabibu Demba of Bereto.
Two members of the group have been arrested and they are Balo Kante and Yaya
Drammeh. The whole story will unfold in few days.
Tombong.
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 08:31:52 -0800 (PST)
From: Ylva Hernlund <yher@u.washington.edu>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Suggestions
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95b.961112083143.150626E-100000@homer33.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Thank you Tony!
On Mon, 11 Nov 1996, A. Loum wrote:
>
>
>
> Hi Gambia-l netters.
>
> I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friends
> and members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or any
> expressions in one of our local languages, please provide if not
> literal, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathize
> with
> the suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. I
> personally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have always
> followed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing what
> I am suggesting while others have not.
> Any other comments of this issue are welcome.
> Thanks
> Tony
>
>
> ========================================================================
>
> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
> University of Washington
> Box 353200
> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
>
> =========================================================================
>
>
>
>
>
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 11:37:33 -0500 (EST)
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
Message-ID: <199611121637.LAA02070@forest3.ffr.mtu.edu>
Content-Type: text
Perhaps I may add a few words to some of the issues being discussed on
hte list i.e. corruption, dishonesty in hte civil service. A closer
look at a number of the messages certainly revealed a condition more
than what the terms used here mean. It appears that a fundamental
problem is the clash of culture. The culture of traditional Gambia
society, and that brought by modern government.
As some of the contributors said, it is expected of the well off to
help the less well off. Many Gambians fall for this including the very
honest. What is apparent is that such a way of life as one demanded by
teh traditional society is not viable in present day government. Civil
servants are not members of the royal family who do not have the
devine power but a devine rigth to do whatever they want with the kingdoms
wealth (as conceived by our society) but mere ordinary people who are
only custodians and servants of our tax dalasis. Giving a small gift
(i.e. a bull to a visiting dignitary) is perfectly normal under our
tradition but can severely influence attitudes of those who under oath
pledged to be fair.
My arguement is that such a problem needs more than just a political
solution to it. It needs a fundamental reorientation of our social
value systems. The public must be aware of what belongs to them before
they can appreciate it values. They are yet to know that the taxes
they pay really belongs to them and not to the king and his royal
family. The public servant need to know that it is his interest and
benefit to see to it that the funds he is enstrusted are weel taken
cared of. majority of the civil service are yet to appreciate that
they are part of the government.
The bottomline is that we need eudcation as Famara summarised his
attitude towards his own family member. There must be deliberate
efforts to educate the public about their role in ensuring proper
governance. Ofcourse the administration needs education too. Thoses
within the service from the highest level to the lowest need to be
education about their resposibilities to the society as a whole and
the consequences immediate or long-term of their actions.
I've got to go now.
Malanding jaiteh
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 10:58:30 -0800
From: mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19961108112503.1be75148@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="=====================_847481103==_"
--=====================_847481103==_
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
UDO conditions for particiapting in the forthcoming NAtional Assembly Elections
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 21:47:29 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, nfaal@is2.dal.ca
Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply
Message-ID: <22D11926370@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Brothers & Sisters,
I would like to remind members to kindly sign their messages, and
this includes "NFAAL".
I would like to thank Ms., Mr. or Mrs. Faal for the contribution. I
will assume that you are lady ( to avoid being accuse as a sexist). I
am sorry for any ambiguities in my message. It is because I wanted to
keep it as short as possible. I don't know long you have been on the net,
but, for your info. I send in a contribution on the poverty
discussion, and there I discussed in "detailed" some proposals. I was
not so detail now, because I wanted to avoid repetition.
I am not sure if you got my point on the process of
institutionalization. I do not think we disagree much here.
One thing I want to clarify is my assertion that, the leadership for
change should be lead by people who understands how the modern state
works. I think Malanding's posting explained better what I was
trying to say. I am not preaching "elitism", the fact is that the
modern state is so complex that it will very difficult for a "layman" in
The Gambia, to lead the struggle for its reform. Remember not all the
educated Gambians allow themselves to be "recruited" in this filthy
game. We still have some good ones.
I can send you or any other new member my posting on poverty
eradication if you are interested.
Shalom.
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 08:29:22 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.961113082641.32522B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Dr Kalidou Bayo has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be
looking forward to his introduction and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 11:59:17 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Members
Message-ID: <01IBSOLRYBQW00083S@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
our ranks are swelling very fast, and that's a great sign for the List.
Andrea Klumpp and Peter da Costa have now been added to Gambia-l. We
should expect formal intros. from them soon.
Perhaps Peter can help us locate Dr. Chris da Costa, who was one of the
original members of the "bantaba" (group / community / gathering place)
before the transition to Gambia-l. I understand he moved from the UK to
UNLV.
Salaam!
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
(There is now another Amadou on board!)
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 10:06:27 -0800
From: mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19961113125633.1ad7a5bc@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Dear list managers,
Could you please add haddy janneh and fanta ceesay to the list.
haddy's address is jshaddy@rs01.kings.edu and
fanta's address is fceesay@brynmawr.edu
thank you,
yama
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 10:53:51 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Four new members
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.961113105133.5294A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Bayard Lyons, Bai Mass Taal, Banky Njie and Julianna Baldeh have been
added to the list. We welcome them and will be looking forward to their
introductions and contributions.
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 14:03:53 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.961113140016.9832A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
UDP conditions for particiapting in the forthcoming NAtional Assembly
Elections
TAKING into account the UNPRECEDENTED irregularities that characterised the
campaign leading up to the September, 1996 Presidential Elections.
ALARMED at the manner at which the AFPRC/APRC FLOUTED and SUBVERTED
crucial provisions of the electoral code in defiant contempt of the PIEC.
BETRAYED by the PIEC for its failure to perform its role and execute its responsibility
to the contesting political parties and the nation with courage, fairness and neutrality.
GRAVELY concerned at the active participation of the Inspector General of Police,
Director General of The National Intelligence Agency and the Commander of The Gambia
National Army in the promoting and defending the political interest of the APRC.
ALARMED at the unprecedented violent level of the state sponsored intimidation and
harassment and violent physical attacks by members of the Gambia National Army (which
appears to be a wing of the APRC) on 22nd September 1996, between Brikama and
Denton Bridge and at N.I.A. Headquarters in Banjul where numerous supporters of UDP
were brutally beaten up and three of these victims were subsequently reported dead.
APPAULLED by the fact that several supporters of the UDP have been arrested and
detained by the police and the N.I.A at various detention centres including Jangjangbureh
prison during the last presidential campaign without charges being preferred against them
in court.
EXASPERATED by the fact that AFPRC/APRC denied the UDP the media time allotted
to the UDP and effectively excluded the UDP from the use of Radio Gambia and Gambia
TV with impunity during the campaign period.
CONSIDERING that it is in the supreme interest of the nation that democratic
institutions have become an important part of Gambian tradition since independence, it
should be rehabilitated promoted and maintained.
UNITED by the specific guiding spirit of JUSTICE, PEACE AND PROGRESS in an
environment of democracy and the rule of the law enshrined in the Motto of the UNITED
DEMOCRATIC PARTY.
CONVINCED that an atmosphere conducive to as free and fair election as possible
should be guaranteed by the PIEC to all political parties and candidates.
BASED on the above, The United Democratic Party will participate in the forthcoming
National Assembly Elections only if each and all of the following conditions are met in
FULL:
1) All persons presently detained at police stations, prisons, NIA cells or other security
centres for party political reasons be released IMMEDIATELY and
UNCONDITIONALLY.
2) Decree 45 empowering the NIA to search, arrest and detain any suspect is incompatible
with free party-political debate and MUST be revoked immediately.
3). The Inspector General of Police, the Director General of NIA and the commander of
GNA must officially and publicly declare and restore the allegiance of their respective
security services to the country and the flag and maintain strict party-political neutrality or
be forced to resign their offices.
4) That the PIEC in conjunction with some other pro-democracy institution conduct the
forthcoming National Assembly elections.
5) That International observers be officially invited to observe the conduct of the entire
election process (from campaign to declaration of results).
6) That a Judicial Enquiry be set up now to investigate and report on the brutal assault on
supporters of UDP by members of The Gambia National Army at various places between
Brikama and Denton Bridge on 22nd. September, 1996 to determine who the perpetrators
were with a view to prosecuting them for their criminality. The UDP is convinced that
unless the September 22nd. incident is dealt with, another state type terrorist attack on
UDP supporters may well be repeated in the forthcoming National Assembly election
campaign by the same thugs with impunity.
7) All national media broadcasts for and on behalf of political parties be controlled by the
PIEC with immediate effect. The Ministry responsible for Information with obvious
vested interest MUST no longer control what comes out of Radio Gambia or Gambia TV
in regard to party political issues. The PIEC must ensure by this control that there is as
far as possible a fair allocation of media time to each of the political parties.
8) The UDP DEMANDS that the NIA surveillance on its leadership ceases AT ONCE.
The UDP is not an unregistered, unrecognised, clandestine group involved in subversive
activities. The NIA is fully aware that the UDP is a registered political party and has a
large following in this country. The UDP regards this surveillance as crude harassment of,
reckless provocation to, and gross violation of the civil rights and privacy of, law abiding
citizens.
9) That polling agents MUST travel in the same vehicle in which ballot boxes are
transported to the counting centres.
10) That only candidates or their agents, the police and authorities responsible for the
conduct of the elections will attend at the counting of votes.
11) No political party should use Government resources-whether human or material- in
the furtherance of its political interest.
12) Results must before transmission to the Chairman of PIEC be signed by the returning
officer and by a representative of the pro-democracy institution present at the counting
centre. Results MUST NOT be sent to State House.
*******************************************************************************
A. TOURAY.
at137@columbia.edu
abdou@cs.columbia.edu
abdou@touchscreen.com
(212) 749-7971
MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137
http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou
A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.
SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.
I WANDER AND I WONDER.
ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.
*******************************************************************************
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 18:09:12 -0500 (EST)
From: fatima phall <fphall1@gl.umbc.edu>
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: NEW MEMBERS
Message-ID: <Pine.SGI.3.95.961113180422.4831B-100000@umbc9.umbc.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Special welcome to Haddy and Fanta.
IT'S AUNTY.
------------------------------
Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 15:24:12 -0800 (PST)
From: "A. Loum" <tloum@u.washington.edu>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
Message-ID: <Pine.OSF.3.95.961113143632.13453A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
The UDP and other political parties should have also demanded that the
increase deposit of 5000 dalasis ( approx $500 ) per candidate be reduced
to the original amount of 200 dalasis ( $20 ). I understand the
explanation given by Tombong for this huge increase, being that it was
done by the PIEC ( Provisional ( I forgot what the I stands for )
electoral commission as a means of meeting their expenditures. I have a
hard time accepting that simply because of the notorious tendencies of
African Executive branches of government controlling and dictating its
other branches and agencies who are most of the time denied and deprieved
of the right to exercise independent judgement. I cannot prove it but my
instincts tell me that this was not the PIEC's unilateral decision. I
view this as an obstacle for the opposition parties to be able to field
candidates in all the constituencies of the country. 5000 dalasis is a
lot of money in The Gambia for the opposition parties to put up for each
candidate.. I can understand if the amount was double to $400 but the
gigantic increase to $5000 is just something beyond my comprehension.
Any thoughts on that ? Do you think that the increase to 5000 dalasis
is justifiable ?
Thanks
Tony
========================================================================
Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu
Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice
100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax
University of Washington
Box 353200
Seattle, Wa.98195-3200
=========================================================================
------------------------------
Date: Tue, 14 Nov 1995 14:50:35 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
Message-ID: <199611140551.OAA15948@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Tony and Gambial-l,
The increase is hard to imagine; the reason much too less convincing.
D5000 for each candidate is excessive. The hand of manipulation
cannot be ruled out here. I proposed a single election for both the
presidential and parliamentary elections. Such a rational politico-
economic stance is one thing we can credit the old regime for. If the
PIEC has suddenly realised it they cannot cover its expenses, then it
must have suffered from poor planning, or(?). This problem is
necessarily caused by the separation of the two elections. What a
waste of resources! Any further comments?
Lamin Drammeh.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 96 09:12 GMT+0200
From: Peter da Costa <ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Intro
Message-ID: <m0vNvyL-0012VNC@harare.iafrica.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Hi there fellow Gambians and nuff respect listowners for accepting me to
membership of this restricted group.
My name is Peter da Costa, I'm 34 years old, a journalist by training, with
10 years in-field reporting experience and a graduate of London University
(1984) and The City University (1986). I started out at Marina International
School, and did spells at Methodist Prep (we grew up on the junction of
Dobson and Picton Street) and Gambia High school (I'm sure some of my
classmates, old friends and acquaintances are on this list).
I've done a lot of things since then, among them covering the Liberia civil
war and analysing socio-economic and political developments in sub-Saharan
Africa. In June 1994 I left Gambia for Zimbabwe, where I am presently based
(not many Gambians here, unfortunately).
I am currently the Regional Director for Africa of Inter Press Service
(IPS), the world's leading alternative media organisation. We turn the story
upside down and look at processes that underpin development, rather than at
news events. We were set up 32 years ago to counter the predominantly
North-South flows of information. My job is to run the administration,
fund-raise, market, develop new products, sit with lawyers when I have to
and work with NGOs on developing media advocacy skills. I also still write
(particularly on Telematics for Development issues) when I have time.
OK, enough of that. If I lurk too much and don't post enough, it'll be
because I am usually on planes and in strange places with no connectivity.
And being isolated down here, I hope to learn lots from you wise folks out
there.
Amadou Scattred Janneh was asking about my immediate older brother Dr Chris
da Costa. Well, he's moved from Wales to the U.S (Nevada to be precise) You
can get hold of him on: cdac@aol.com or alternatively chrisdacosta@MEM.po.com
My greatest expectation is that issues that were and are never discussed
back home can be aired on this list. We cannot, must not, allow The Gambia
to be a repository for mediocrity, which is where it's been heading since
independence -- despite the incredibe wealth of brilliance per capita that
exists among Gambians both at home and in the disapora.
If our contributions to our country are not respected at home (for reasons
of ethnicity, religion, political affiliation, envy or other destructive
reasons) let them be respected in cyberspace.
Cease fire
Peter
14.11.96
Peter K.A. da Costa
Regional Director for Africa
Inter Press Service (IPS)
127 Union Avenue
P.O. Box 6050
Harare ZIMBABWE
Tel: +263-4-790104/5
Fax: +263-4-728415
E-mail: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com
http://www.ips.org
http://www.link.no/IPS/eng/intro.html
________________________________________
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 10:12:01 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Intro
Message-ID: <19961114091516.AAA11340@LOCALNAME>
Gambia-L,
I hereby, welcome all new members added recently specially Peter da
Costa whom I surprisingly got a reply from when I sent an enquiry to
IPS.
Peter I hope that you people will not mind to have the Gambia related
issues being forwarded to the list from MISANET.
Peace
Momodou Camara
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 10:18:58 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY
Message-ID: <19961114092012.AAA9766@LOCALNAME>
Appeal on behalf of DEMOCRACY:
------------------------------
In any Democracy worthy of emulation, citizens should be
given the opportunity to represent their people regardless of how
rich they may be.
Any political party willing to contest for all 45 seats in the
forthcoming parliamentary elections in The Gambia has to pay a
deposit of D225.000 (two hundred and twenty five thousand Dalasis),
i,e five thousand Dalasis per candidate! How much this is expected to
serve the democratic process in the Gambia and how consistent it is
with President Jammeh's "commitment" to empower the Gambian people
is left to your fantasy. Yet let us ask, "how can such candidates
and parties be expected to be free of corruption when they are to pay
a quater of a million Dalsis and several more hundreds of thousands
for campaigning?".
Nonetheless the fact of the matter is that Jammeh's party
shall put up candidates, who even if unopposed shall be elected to the
next parliament.
Furthermore it is clear that parties without financial patrons or
sponsors will inevitably be sidelined since their meagre resources
would not allow for such extravagance. Citizens with knowledge,
sincerity and dedication are thus pushed to the sideline.
The purpose of this message therefore is to call for financial
support for THE PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC ORGANISATION FOR INDEPENDENCE
AND SOCIALISM (PDOIS), a party without financial patrons but one which
has spared no effort in contributing it's quota to Gambia's
democracatic process. Your support will be a useful contribution to
a parliament which will NOT be a RUBBER STAMP. Please note that end
of November is the deadline for registration of candidates.
Should you be interested in supporting PDOIS please send a mail
quickly or contact the Secretariat of the Party directly
through the following:
Tel.:00220 393177
Fax.:00220 393177 In the Gambia.
Thanks for reading through.
The future is not hopeless!
Beaten shall only be those who fold their arms and resign to fate!
PS: PDOIS campaign programme had been sent to the list earlier but it
could be forwarded to you if you are interested.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Peace
Momodou
mcamara@post3.tele.dk
*******************************************************
URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara
**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's
possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***
------------------------------
Date: 14 Nov 1996 10:57:55 +0100
From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)
Subject: New member
Message-ID: <post.ut328aed2e*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>
Content-Identifier: post.ut328aed2e
Content-Return: Prohibited
Mime-Version: 1.0
Hello fellow Gambians,
I wish to take this opportunity to indtroduce myself. My name is Ba-Musa
Ceesay. I`m presently working for NORAD(The Norwegian Agency for
Development Cooperation) in the Dept of Information and Cultural
Cooperation.
I am the secretary of the Islamic Movement in Norway and one of the
leaders of The Gambian Association.
I was told about the Gambia L by a friend last summer in Denmark but I
lost the address until another friend introduce me to the net a few days
ago.
The idea is excellent and I`m excited.
Take care
Ba-Musa Ceesay
Norbyg. 3
0187 Oslo
tlf. 22 31 46 45
22 17 39 88 priv.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 09:32:32 CST
From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
To: TSaidy1050@aol.com, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: value of the Dalasis
Message-ID: <FF1EF344EF@osage.astate.edu>
Hello Gambia-l,
Our currency value has not changed much if any against hard
currencies. After the revolution in 1981, the dalasis fell
( I think). For the past two years the dalasis held steady.
Can anyone help explain why.
Sal
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:58:57 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: klumpp@kar.dec.com
Subject: Intro and more
Message-ID: <328B4190.2F77@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Hello members of GAMBIA-L!
Thanks for your welcome!
My name is Andrea Klumpp, I have been in contact with Gambians at home
and abroad (Germany) for some years now and I had the chance to learn a
lot about Gambian life, politics and concerns. I've been there twice and
hope to stay there for some time in a peaceful future.
The democratic movement, the latest developments and the unforseeable
direction the country is taking at the moment, is concerning me and I
would appreciate exchange of information, views and ideas with the
members of this list.
I am reading FOROYAA weekly, and call The Gambia frequently to keep
myself informed.
Q: Is there an archive of this list available? If yes: where?
Has last Friday's shooting at Farafani Baracks already been discussed?
According to my information, a press conference was hold with two of the
so-called rebels which had been caught. They stated that they were
participants of the '81 coup, that they left Gambia for Libya, where
they were trained. They went to Liberia then and later to Senegal. They
left their unit and a number of 40? (14?) came back to the Gambia. On
their run away they had to leave the hostage and the captured weapons
behind...tbc.
Could someone please forward the PDOIS campaign programme to me?
Thank you.
Jamma ak jamma,
Andrea
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 11:19:57 -0500
From: Yaikah Jeng <YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY -Reply
Message-ID: <s28b0065.011@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU>
Mo,
Hi, it's Yaikah. I think that you should forward at least some sort
of agenda this particular party has for the Gambia if, as far-fetched
as it may sound, they do win some parliamentary seats. I think that
this could help people in making a decision as to whether or not to
contribute to a fund for the party. thanx.
Yaikah!
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 13:00:49 -0600
From: njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)
To: africans@iastate.edu, gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Job Positions/ Graduate Assistantships/ Proposal funding (fwd)
Message-ID: <v02130501aeb11b87c4be@[128.146.141.79]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 12:08:54 -0400 (AST)
From: "Inqs." <nfaal@is2.dal.ca>
To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY
Message-ID: <Pine.A41.3.95.961114115856.30438B-100000@is2.dal.ca>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
> Any political party willing to contest for all 45 seats in the
> forthcoming parliamentary elections in The Gambia has to pay a
> deposit of D225.000 (two hundred and twenty five thousand Dalasis),
> i,e five thousand Dalasis per candidate! How much this is expected to
> serve the democratic process in the Gambia and how consistent it is
> with President Jammeh's "commitment" to empower the Gambian people
> is left to your fantasy. Yet let us ask, "how can such candidates
> and parties be expected to be free of corruption when they are to pay
> a quater of a million Dalsis and several more hundreds of thousands
> for campaigning?".
Good question! This is ridiculous beyond belief, i mean to even
get a majority, one would probably have to approach if not exceed the
100,000 dalasis mark. Perhaps there is a money tree in Gambia that we
don't know about......
And we were hoping to end corruption, yeah right, dream on.....
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 18:28:31 +0000
From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY
Message-ID: <19961114172948.AAA11312@LOCALNAME>
> Mo,
> Hi, it's Yaikah. I think that you should forward at least some sort
> of agenda this particular party has for the Gambia if, as far-fetched
> as it may sound, they do win some parliamentary seats. I think that
> this could help people in making a decision as to whether or not to
> contribute to a fund for the party. thanx.
> Yaikah!
>
>
Gambia-l,
Below is a campaign programme from PDOIS as requested by some
members.
Welcome, to all new members.
Best regards
Momodou Camara
.......................................................................
PDOIS SUPPORT
COMMITTEES ABROAD
The Gambia is a Sovereign Republic. She belongs to all of us.
We, the Gambian people, are the guardians of our destiny. We should shape the
economic, political, social and cultural life of the country.
No single Gaambian or family can build roads, schools,
hospitals, etc. entirely on their own. No single gender, religious sect, language
grouping can live as a seperate unit in the Gambia and still promote progress.
The preservation of unity of The Gambia is the basis of our survival as a people.
However, Gambians need roads, schools, hospitals and other facilities.
All of us cannot meet everyday to discuss and agree on the sums of
money we are to put aside to build roads, schools, hospitals and so on
and so forth and where to build them.
Each family cannot make its own laws to protect its members. All
Gambians cannot meet everyday to make laws for the protection of
citizens.
This is why we need to elect representatives from among our fellow
citizens and give them the responsibility to make laws for the
country. This is why we elect members of the National Assembly who
are also to see that the country's government operates acording to the
laws.
Furthermore, we are are to elect representatives to collect money from
us to provide social services. We may elect individuals who share
nothing in common to be our representatives. This may lead to
conflicts which may incapacitate them from running the country.
Political parties help to bring people together under a common programme
and platform which can be put before the people to get their support.
Once that support is gained the representatives can work in harmony
to impliment the programme if they are sincere to their contract with
the people. Political parties are therefore to explain how they intend
to run a country in a manifesto or programme of action which is their
contract with the people.
Representatives, party members and supporters or volunteers are supposed
to explain the programmes of a party to the people andd mobilize them
to support such a programme by voting for the representatives.
Therefore, PDOIS party members and supporters or volunteers are
required to know what PDOIS intends to do and spread the clear views
gained to the people so as to enlist their confidence in supporting
PDOIS' candidates. The people are also to judge the performance of
PDOIS' government on the basis of the programme it puts before the
people to win their support.
A SUMMARY OF PDOIS' PROGRAMME
PDOIS recognizes that a government which relies on tax alone to provide
services is bound to increase the suffering of a people who are
getting poorer and poorer. The only way to reduce tax burden is to
create a balance where a part of the sum derived from the people will
be spent on social services while another part is spent to build the
productive base of the economy such as buying fishing vessels and
establishing plants to process fish, vegetables, fruits and livestock
products.
Furthermore, groups of women and men gardeners and farmers can be
assisted with boreholes, marketing facilities, etc. so that they can
boost up their production and their income. For example, if ten women
share a farm, an earning of D100,000 can enable each to earn D10,000.
Each may contribute D1000 or D2000 for village development inorder to
provide the pumps, schools, clinics, etc. the village needs. This will
lead to both personal and social development.
On the other hand, there are Gambians and foreign investors who may wish
to invest and operate enterprises in the country. PDOIS will establish
an enviroment conducive for the efficient operation of such
enterprises so as to facilitate optimum benefit for the country and
the investor. Foreign debts will be primarily directed to boost up
production so that the debt can be repaid without imposing more taxes
on the people or diverting what should be used to provide for services
to pay for debts.
If you support this programme you may indicate your wish to be a
PDOIS member or supporter.
ON OUR POLITICAL PROGRAMME
Representatives of PDOIS are to be elected to impliment a party
programme. PDOIS' representatives are therefore, to work as a team. In
the area of government, PDOIS' presidential choice shall not
excercise monarchial powers but would function as a chairperson of a
team of cabinet members who are experts in their respective areas. The
decicion of the team shall always be respected by all. PDOIS stands
for a team approach to governance.
Furthermore, in relation between government and people, PDOIS
stands for the checking of government from below. Hence, there shall be
Complaints and Problems Solving Committees in villages, wards, work
places, etc. to ensure that there is justice everywhere.
Village heads, leders of mosques and churches, heads of human rights
organizations and professional associations, etc shall be human rights
commissioners who shall have access to jails, prisons, and to make
enquires from authorities regarding all allegations of human rights
violations.
Finally, there shall be universal litracy and civic education to ensure
that all citizens are fully aware of how much money government takes
from them to what use they are put as well as the whole mode of
operation of the state. In this way, the people would be able to
distinguish a just government and an unjust one, one that is
representing the people properly and one that is guilty of misrepresentation.
If you are in support of such a programme, you may declare your wish to
be a PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.
PDOIS recognizes that no nation can survive in isolation. A country may
have a mature foriegn policy which will enable it to relate to all
countries in the world on the basis of equality or it may operate
acording to the principle that "my enemy's enemy is my friend" which
was the cornerstone of the foreign policy of the Cold War years. PDOIS
recognizes that foreign policies lead to international sabotage and
gun boat diplomacy. PDOIS therefore intends to pursue a mature foreign
policy by first building a well managed economy run by an organized,
highly motivated, fully aware and free people who do not harbour any
hostile intententions against any people. In this way, it will earn
the respect and love of all peoples in the world and the recognition
of all pragmatic leders in the world.
If you support such a foreign policy you may register your
desire to be a PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.
ON FOREIGNERS
Many Gambians are abroad and are subjected to the same uncertainties as
other foreigners are subjected to. This is why PDOIS intends to create
a situation in the Gambia which will be worthy for emulation elswhere.
It is PDOIS' intention to ensure that foreigners in the country are
organized and treated fairly.
It shall be a norm for citizens of each country to form an organisation
and elect a committee of representatives on democratic lines. The
committee shall be regestered with the state and shall be recognized.
All citizens of a particular country would be required to register
with the committee if they want to be resident in The Gambia. The
recommendation of the committee for residential permit shall be
considered by the state. Each committee shall take up any complaint
lodged by their nationals with state authorities. In this way,
injustices against foreigners can be minimized.
THE TASK OF A PDOIS MEMBER
A PDOIS member must be fully informed of the party's programme,
principles and methods of work; ensure the effective dissemination of
party programmes and principles to the voters and mobilize their
support;
- identify potential party members and volunteers to help in the
dessimination of party programmes and principles;
- keep abrest of the party's campaign strategy and ensure its effective
implementation; identify problems and issues which are ostacles to the
implementation of the party's campaign strategy and inform the proper
Campaign Committee for action;
- identify candidates in a constituency who can best implement
the party's programme when elected;
- liaise with the Campaign Committee in one's area;
- take initiative to do whatever is necessary to get the message
across to the people.
A PDOIS member is a community oriented person. He or she must
take interest in everything that takes place in his or her community. He or
she shall be able to attend all activities people engage in his or her
community, such as burials as long as time permits.
A PDOIS member should be able to clarify issues for people and be
willing to seek for more ideas if he or she finds himself or herself
not adequately prepared.
A PDOIS member should strive to persuade rather than impose his
or her views.
A PDOIS member shall not treat insult with insult or get angry at
opponents who refuse to understand; on the contrary, exchanging
hostility with warmth and clear explanation may win opponents.
A PDOIS member should be convinced that representation is a
service and not a position of privilege; that election campaing is not a war
between rivals for a golden fleece, but a time to enligthen people so
that they can choose their best representatives.
A PDOIS party member shall always strive to gain clearer ideas
so that one can have conviction in clarifying issues and thus win the
confidence of the voter.
A PDOIS member should strive to work to his or her optimum irrespective
of whether others are doing so or not.
A PDOIS member should see himself or herself equal to all other members
and should not compromise with anything that would harm the interest
of the people.
A PDOIS member must:
- give personal attention to all volunteers;
- show enthusism;
- try to make people active;
- develop a team spirit among volunteers; make them feel wanted,
encourage a sense of belonging, mantain personal contact with voters,
listen to their difficulties and keep them motivated;
- identify consistent volunteers who prefer to be members.
PDOIS SUPPORT COMMITTEES
A group of volunteers or members abroad may establish PDOIS Support
Committees. The Support Committees may deciminate the programme and
principles of the party to Gambians and other concerned persons
abroad, mobilise resouces, motivate family members at home to become
interested in PDOIS' programme and principles and do what ever they
deem fit to promote the interest of the country.
PDOIS Support Committees are autonomous. Once formed the National
Campaign Committee should be informed for documentation and
endorsement.
Once this endorsement is made, the Committee shall develop its own
priority areas.
GUIDLINES
The PDOIS Support Committees should operate on democratic principles. In
electing officiers, due regard should be given clarity, sincerity,
commitment to the task and determination to get people involved.
A PDOIS VOLUNTEET/SUPPORTER
A PDOIS volunteer/supporter is a person is who is restricted by time
or other concerns from being able to play an active and consistent
role in party activities but willing to assist with one or two things
at his or her convenience.
A PDOIS volunteer/supporter does what one is willing and capable
of doing at any given moment.
A volunteer should offer his or her services and be given specific
assignments which he or she can complete.
A volunteer /supporter must be asked to assess his or her situation
before accepting any responsinility.
A volunteer/supporter must not try to please any one.
A volunteer/supporter may keep the voters informed of the party's
programme, help in distribution of leaflets, cassettes, carry small
errands, etc.
NOW YOU MAY DECIDE:
1. I WANT TO BE A MEMBER
2. I WANT TO BE A VOLUNTEER
(Tick which ever you choose)
STATE FOLLOWING:
NAME
ADDRESS
VOTER CARD NO.
ADMINISTRATIVE AREA
SIGNATURE
Issued by
PDOIS' National Campaign Committee,
No. 1 Sambou Street,
Churchill Town,
P.O. box 2306,
Serre Kunda,
The Gambia,
Tel/Fax: 220- 393 177
.......................................................................
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 13:48:27 -0500
From: mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <1.5.4.32.19961114184827.00667ea4@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="=====================_848015307==_"
--=====================_848015307==_
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
POUVOIR JUDICIARE
OFFICE OF THE=20
EXAMINING MAGISTRATE
Ruling Granting the Lifting of the Conservatory=20
Seizures ordered on 17th October 1995 (CP/449/95)
And 17th November 1995 (p/11445/95)
=85=85=85=85=85=85=85=85=85.
According to PP No CP/449/95
According to PP No P/11445/95
The Examining Magistrate
In view of the petition made by the Republic of Gambia, via the medium of=
their counsel,=20
Mr. Dante CANONICA, on the 14th of August, 1996. Referring to the LIFTING=
of the=20
conservatory seizure ordered on the accounts and possessions owned by Mr.=
Ebou Jallow=20
or which he has economic right at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in=
Geneva,=20
as well as the restitution of the amount seized to the Republic of Gambia:
Whereas the outcome of the said proceedings:
That by fax n 17th October, 1995, the Federal Police Office placed before=
the Geneva=20
authorities a request for temporary measures dated 12th October, 1995,=
emanating from=20
the Republic of Gambia and referring to the blockage of accounts held by=
Ebou Jallow at=20
the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in Geneva.
That these proceedings were accorded the number CP/449/1995:
That the blocking of accounts at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A which Mr.=
=20
Ebou Jallow holds or to which he has economic rights have been ordered on=
the 17th of=20
October 1995, by Mr. Vladimir STEMBERGER, examining magistrate in charge of=
case=20
at the time:
That the request for temporary measures from the republic of the Gambia on=
the 12th=20
October 1995 cites the theft of a sum of more than US$3,000,000 by Mr. Ebou=
Jallow,=20
former spokesperson for the Provisional Armed Forces Council (AFPRC).
That on the 12th of October, 1995, Mr. Ebou Jallow resigned his duties as=
spokesman for=20
the Provisional Armed Forces Council.
That on the same date, that is the 12th of October, 1995, the diplomatic=
passport No D=20
000815 issued on 20th February, 1995, to Mr. Ebou Jallow was declared=
invalid with=20
immediate effect.
That in other respects, on the 16th of October, 1995, the Republic of Gambia=
requested the=20
civil sequestration of all assets deposited in the name of Ebou Jallow and=
of which he=20
would be economic beneficiary at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in=
Geneva.
That the sequestration was executed by the Arve-Lac Prosecutions office on=
the 18th of=20
October, 1995:
That on the 14th of November, 1995, the Republic of Gambia lodged a penal=
complaint=20
for abuse of confidence, indeed theft, in the hands of Attorney- General of=
the Canton of=20
Geneva, a complaint mixed with a request for the penal sequestration of=
account no.=20
49275.1 at CREDIT LYONNAIS(SUISSE) S.A., allegedly held by Mr. Ebou Jallow;
That these proceedings were accorded the no. p/11445/95
That as part of these proceedings no. p/11445/95;
That as part of these proceedings no. p/11445/95, Mr. Francois PAYCHERE, at=
the time=20
Deputy Attorney-General ordered by registered mail dated 17th November,=
1995, the=20
temporary seizure of the amount of US$ 3,000,000- the property held on the=
accounts=20
held by Mr. Ebou Jallow or to which the economic right, and notably account =
no.=20
49275.1 and this is in pursuance of Article 115 ACPPGe.
That on the 16th of January 1996, an additional complaint relating to the=
sum of US$=20
20,000,000 was lodged by the Republic of Gambia against Mr. Ebou Jallow, an=
=20
additional complaint mixed with a request for sequestration of the accounts=
held by Mr.=20
Ebou Jallow or to which the he has economic right at the CITIBANK=
(SWITZERLAND)=20
as well as the CITIBANK N.A New York, branch of Geneva;
That the temporary seizure of the accounts held by Mr. Ebou Jallow or of=
which he has=20
economic right at the CITIBANK (SWITZERLAND) and CITIBANK N.A. NEW=20
YORK, branch of Geneva was ordered by Francois PAYCHERE, Deputy Public=20
Prosecutor, on the 18th of January, 1996:
That by the note from the Gambian Embassy in Paris dated 10th April,1996,=
the request=20
for the mutual aid was revoked; due to the fact national proceedings were=
pending about=20
the same facts before the competent authorities in Geneva.
That the civil sequestration No. 95 070354 H was validated by lawsuit no. 95=
143490 M=20
notified by decree.
That Mr. Ebou Jallow contested the validity of the notification by decree=
such as within=20
the framework of a request in belated opposition as within a request for=
provisional=20
measures referring to the prevention of the conversion of the civil=
sequestration;
That Mr. Ebou Jallow was nonsuited in these requests by the judgements that=
are made=20
today definitive:
That Mr. Dante CANONICA=92s request on 14th of August, 1996, for the lifting=
of the=20
sequestration indicates that the Prosecutor=92s Office would only await the=
lifting of the=20
conservatory penal seizure to hand over the sequestered funds to the=
Republic of Gambia.
UNDER THE LAW
The blocking of all the assets in the hands of CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A.=
in the=20
name of Mr. Ebou Jallow or those to which he would be the economic=
beneficiary, has =20
been ordered by the examining magistrate as part of the request for mutual=
aid no.=20
CP/449/1995 and in pursuance of art. 18. EIMP
The request for international judicial mutual aid having been retracted on=
the 10th of=20
April, 1996, the blocking of accounts in the hands of CREDIT LYONNAIS that=
was=20
ordered to be lifted on 17th October, 1995 will be lifted.
In other respects and within bounds of the national proceedings,=
P/11445/1995, the Public=20
Prosecutor=92s Office also ordered the conservatory seizure of the assets of=
Mr. Ebou=20
Jallow, or to which Mr. Ebou Jallow would be economic beneficiary, at the=
CREDIT=20
LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A; at CITIBANK SWITZERLAND and at CITIBANK N.A.=20
NEW YORK, a branch of Geneva, in pursuance of art. 115 A CPPGe, on the 17th=
=20
November, 1995, and the 18th January 1996, respectively.
Although the request coming from the counsel for the Republic of Gambia for=
the lifting=20
of the sequestration of 14th August, 1996 only relates to the lifting of the=
conservatory=20
seizure ordered by the examining magistrate, Vladmir STEMBERGER, that is,=
the one=20
ordered within the bounds of the proceedings CP/449/1995, the said request=
will be=20
considered as before bearing on the conservatory seizure effected on the=
assets of Mr.=20
Ebou Jallow or which he would be economic beneficiary, in the hands of=
CREDIT=20
LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A ordered within bounds of the proceedings P/11445/1995,=
=20
except to be faxed with extreme formality.
It is established that the seizure ordered within the bounds of penal=
proceedings can be of=20
probationary in nature, if the articles seizure are necessary to the=
revelation of the truth,=20
but the probationary also where it concerns the articles or assets which the=
judge at the=20
end must rule on the pursuance of art 58 CPS (SJ 1980 p.521; SJ 1981 p.393;=
ATF 120=20
IV 365).
As with the measures of the restraint, in order to justify seizure there=
must be sufficient=20
grounds which allow for the reasonable conclusion that the funds which are=
subject of=20
action came into possession of the holder as a result of an offense (SJ 1996=
p.362)
Heard as a witness on the 20th of March, 1996, the manager of the seized=
accounts at=20
CREDIT LYONNAIS explained firstly, that he went to Gambia where he met=
President=20
JAMMEH who wished he to open a personal bank account with CREDIT LYONNAIS.
The manager declared that on that occasion President JAMMEH and Ebou JALLOW=
=20
appeared to be on excellent terms, to the point where President JAMMEH gave=
Ebou=20
JALLOW a general power of attorney on his personal account. A sum of US$=20
1,7000,000 was paid into the said account in August 1995- deposited in cash=
by Ebou=20
JALLOW (PV instruction of MARCH, 1996 p.2)
Ebou JALLOW held the power of attorney on President JAMMEH's personal=
account=20
until the 13th of October, 1995, that is, the day after Ebou JALLOW's=
resignation from=20
his duties and the cancellation of his diplomatic passport (exhibit 3=
registered 18th April,=20
1996, by Miss Dougherty.
Secondly, for the US$ 3,000,000 in contention, transferred from the Central=
Bank of=20
Gambia to account no: 49275 opened in Mr. Ebou JALLOW's name at the CREDIT=
=20
LYONNAIS, the account manager is equally categorical: When Ebou JALLOW asked=
to=20
remove the entire US$ 3,000,000 in cash, the manager contacted President=
JAMMEH by=20
phone who confirmed to him that he was aware of the fact that the amount=
originated=20
from the Central Bank of Gambia and that it had been credited to Ebou=
JALLOW's =20
personal account.
President JAMMEH also declared that "it was in order" and that Ebou JALLOW=
would=20
withdraw all the funds because he was in Europe to carry out some commercial=
=20
operations (PV instruction of 20th March, 1996 p.2 in fine and p.3 in=
limine).
Under the circumstances, the assets credited to Ebou JALLOW's accounts at=
CREDIT=20
LYONNAIS not being the product or result of an offense, the seizure is=
lifted
Foe whatever purpose it may serve, it will be raised that even if the=
argument developed=20
by the Republic of Gambia in its complaint of 10th November, 1995, where to=
be=20
substantiated, viz., that Ebou JALLOW had embezzled funds from a special=
account=20
opened with the CENTRAL BANK OF GAMBIA without the knowledge of the Head of=
=20
State or any other authorized member (of. penal complaint 2. ch 3), we would=
arrive at=20
the identical result viz., that the seizure effected Ebou JALLOW"S accounts=
at CREDIT=20
LYONNAIS should be lifted
In fact, under the hypothesis, the competence of Swiss jurisdiction is not=
given, the=20
principle having acted in GAMBIA (order given in GAMBIA by Ebou JALLOW to=
the=20
BANK OF GAMBIA to transfer US$ 3,000,000- to account no. 49275-art. 3 ch. 1=
CPS), =20
the other conditions referred to in the Semaine Judiciare 1996, p. 360 and=
ss not be=20
fulfilled by surplus. Under this hypothesis also, and the lack of=
competence of the Swiss=20
authorities to authorize the conservatory seizures, the lifting of the=
seizure would also be=20
ordered.
GROUNDS FOR JUDGEMENT
Considered under the law art. 1 and ss CPS, namely 58, 58bis, 59 and 60:
1 and ss CPPGe, notably 115 A, 190 and 192. al. 1
EXAMINING MAGISTRATE
Authorizes the lifting of the conservatory seizure effected on the 17th of=
October and the=20
17th of November, 1995, on the accounts of which Mr. Ebou JALLOW is holder=
or to=20
which he has economic right at CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A
Gives notice to the Republic of GAMBIA, that is to their representing=
counsel, Mr.=20
DANTE CANONICA, as well as to Mr. Ebou JALLOW, that his counsel, Miss=
Elisabeth=20
DOUGHERTY, informing them of 10-day deadline from the date of notification=
within=20
which to file an appeal, by the registration of written pleas with the clerk=
of the Chamber=20
of Accusations.
Surrogate Examining Magistrate
J. STICKEL-ICUREL
--=====================_848015307==_--
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:24:38 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <199611141924.OAA03476@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
How do these Bankers see themselves in their profession?
Malanding
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:31:40 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New members
Message-ID: <01IBU88M8YZE000HWU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expected
from them as well as the other new members.
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
PS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 96 13:59:13 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <9611141959.AA00324@new_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
Solely as money keepers/managers, not moral judges...
- Francis
Begin forwarded message:
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:24:38 -0500
Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
X-Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCII
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
How do these Bankers see themselves in their profession?
Malanding
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 21:44:46 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
Message-ID: <25D073E6391@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Brothers & Sisters,
Welcome to our newest members. Thanks to all you for your contributions.
I think the UDP's conditions are very good, and if ever met by the
new regime will develop our democratic "egg into a chicken". I agree
with Tony that the D5,000, should have been included. Tombong, tried
to explain the rationale for the increase in the deposits, but it was
not convincing at all. As one of the list members rightly put it " election
organization is not business" (not exactly the same words). One
question I want to ask Tombong: Why could the corrupt PPP regime
manage to run elections all these years, and the "righteous" and
"thrustworthy" APRC regime cannot? I pose these question direct to
Tombong because he declared that he is a supporter of the APRC, in
addition to his position as a public servant.
Musa once said that the "new regime will be more corrupt than the
former". I guess, am not the only one waiting for your reasons.
Back to the coming General Assembly elections. It is important to
emphasis that the APRC has just modified the PPP election machinery
to win, things like using government resources in campaigning,
support from the public servants, media coverage and so on.
I will like to appeal to the members and sympathizers of UDP,
to tell their contacts in Banjul, not to boycott the elections,
even if all their conditions are not met. My reason, is that,
it will be a set back for the democratic process, why? because it
will give the APRC, too strong a majority in parliament. This was
the case under the PPP era, and we have all seen the results the PPP's
power arrogance. The opposition in Zimbabwe did the same mistake
by boycotting the last parliamentary elections and that of course
strengthen Mugabe's power.
I think the opposition can try and find some positive things in the latest
developments in the democratization process. Here are two:
1. The separation of the Presidential from the Parliamentary Election.
This makes it possible for the opposition to know who the "enemy" is.
The advantage here is that, instead of antagonizing each other, they
can co-operate to get in as many MPs as possible against the
"enemy". This would not have been possible if everybody was expecting
to win. Since nobody would like to have a strong opposition.
2. The increase in the deposit to D5,000.
Since it will be too expensive for all the political parties to contest
in all the constituencies, it will be economically and tactically
wise to have only one opposition candidate in each constituency. This
means (all things being equal) all the votes of the opposition will
be one in each constituency, instead of sharing the votes among
themselves.
This is getting too long, in short, if the APRC, took this move to
weaken the democratic process, the opposition can exploit the move to
strengthen the process. Finally, to Tombong, and the other supporters
of the APRC, the "Soldiers with a difference" who came to empower the
people are now denying the same people the right to be elected in the
highest decision making organ in the country, just because they don't
have enough money. What do you make of these?
I will stop here for now.
Shalom,
Famara.
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:14:59 -0500
From: Wildkumba@aol.com
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: The Gambia vs, Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <961114161458_2013778025@emout18.mail.aol.com>
Well said Francis," bankers are money managers not moral judges". May God
save us from these lunatics presently ruling our country.
If Ebou Jallow was able to transfer 3 mil dollars from Gambia to
Geneva without a problem, can you imagine what Jammeh and the rest of the
crew are enjoying today.
Agi Kumba
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:21:03 -0500
From: fceesay@brynmawr.edu (Waterloolu)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: New members
Message-ID: <v01540b00aeb0f16cf89a@[165.106.1.39]>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
>Gambia-l:
>
>Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expected
>from them as well as the other new members.
>
>Amadou Scattred-Janneh
>
>PS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.
Hey,
I'd just like to say I'm glad to be on the mailing list!
I'm sure this'll be a great experience for me cause i'm kinda isolated from
everyone else, and it's nice to hear from people back home once in a while,
not to mention regularly :). And i'm a freshman at Bryn Mawr College in PA.
I hope that's an okay introduction cause that's about all there's to say.
Hope to hear from y'all soon.
Fanta :)
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 22:47:22 +0000 (GMT)
From: "Y.Touray" <Y.Touray@e-eng.hull.ac.uk>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re:
Message-ID: <199611150127.RAA18752@mx3.u.washington.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
>
> >Gambia-l:
> >
> >Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expected
> >from them as well as the other new members.
> >
> >Amadou Scattred-Janneh
> >
> >PS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.
>
>
> Hey,
> I'd just like to say I'm glad to be on the mailing list!
> I'm sure this'll be a great experience for me cause i'm kinda isolated from
> everyone else, and it's nice to hear from people back home once in a while,
> not to mention regularly :). And i'm a freshman at Bryn Mawr College in PA.
> I hope that's an okay introduction cause that's about all there's to say.
> Hope to hear from y'all soon.
>
> Fanta :)
>
>
>
>
Welcome to the list Fanta.
Yus.
------------------------------
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 21:02:32 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: archives
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.961114204245.19620D-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
Hi,
As requested, I am posting the commands on getting access to
materials posted on gambia-l since January of 1996. The list postings are
archived on a weekly basis; so if you want to see something posted
yesterday, you would have to wait until Sunday the 17th (-: . Another
important note is that the archives are so big that if you try downloading
the entire archive, you should be prepared to store a couple MBs of mail !
To get an index of the list, send the following command
"index gambia-l archive" to listproc@u.washington.edu. You would then get
a list of file like the following:
gambia-l.log9601e (1 part, 3956 bytes) -- We did it !
gambia-l.log9602a (1 part, 60055 bytes) -- Re: We did it !
gambia-l.log9602b (1 part, 7037 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 1
the digits after the ...log are the year and date of THE DIGEST. So to
get the digest(s) for that week, send this command "get gambia-l digest"
where digest is for example gambia-l.log9601e. This would get you the very
first article of gambia-l. Please note that the quotations around the
commands are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be typed.
To leave this list, send this to the same address: "unsubscribe
gambia-l your_email_address".
IF you have any difficulties, please let me know.
Thanks and bye for now,
-Abdou.
Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 21:05:16 -0500 (EST)
From: ABDOU <at137@columbia.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: another command
Message-ID: <Pine.SUN.3.95L.961114210259.19620E-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII
To fax the archives or any of its parts, the following command does it:
" fax YOUR_FAX_NUMBER THE_FILE(S)"
-Abdou.
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <199611150814.RAA03134@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Gambia-l,
What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the
revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first
doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be
taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.
What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves
our attention.
On a different note, soliciting money for parties is fine. However,
will that solve this D200,000 election fee problem? Famara, you are
right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way
of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of
diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also
want to believe that separating the two elections works to the
advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more
suitable time.
Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to
Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious
bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.
Lamin.
Date: Wed, 15 Nov 1995 12:26:49 +0300
From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
Message-ID: <30A9B259.16@QATAR.NET.QA>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
Famara A. Sanyang wrote:
>
> Brothers & Sisters,
>
> Welcome to our newest members. Thanks to all you for your contributions.
>
> I think the UDP's conditions are very good, and if ever met by the
> new regime will develop our democratic "egg into a chicken". I agree
> with Tony that the D5,000, should have been included. Tombong, tried
> to explain the rationale for the increase in the deposits, but it was
> not convincing at all. As one of the list members rightly put it " election
> organization is not business" (not exactly the same words). One
> question I want to ask Tombong: Why could the corrupt PPP regime
> manage to run elections all these years, and the "righteous" and
> "thrustworthy" APRC regime cannot? I pose these question direct to
> Tombong because he declared that he is a supporter of the APRC, in
> addition to his position as a public servant.
> Musa once said that the "new regime will be more corrupt than the
> former". I guess, am not the only one waiting for your reasons.
> Back to the coming General Assembly elections. It is important to
> emphasis that the APRC has just modified the PPP election machinery
> to win, things like using government resources in campaigning,
> support from the public servants, media coverage and so on.
> I will like to appeal to the members and sympathizers of UDP,
> to tell their contacts in Banjul, not to boycott the elections,
> even if all their conditions are not met. My reason, is that,
> it will be a set back for the democratic process, why? because it
> will give the APRC, too strong a majority in parliament. This was
> the case under the PPP era, and we have all seen the results the PPP's
> power arrogance. The opposition in Zimbabwe did the same mistake
> by boycotting the last parliamentary elections and that of course
> strengthen Mugabe's power.
> I think the opposition can try and find some positive things in the latest
> developments in the democratization process. Here are two:
>
> 1. The separation of the Presidential from the Parliamentary Election.
>
> This makes it possible for the opposition to know who the "enemy" is.
> The advantage here is that, instead of antagonizing each other, they
> can co-operate to get in as many MPs as possible against the
> "enemy". This would not have been possible if everybody was expecting
> to win. Since nobody would like to have a strong opposition.
>
> 2. The increase in the deposit to D5,000.
>
> Since it will be too expensive for all the political parties to contest
> in all the constituencies, it will be economically and tactically
> wise to have only one opposition candidate in each constituency. This
> means (all things being equal) all the votes of the opposition will
> be one in each constituency, instead of sharing the votes among
> themselves.
> This is getting too long, in short, if the APRC, took this move to
> weaken the democratic process, the opposition can exploit the move to
> strengthen the process. Finally, to Tombong, and the other supporters
> of the APRC, the "Soldiers with a difference" who came to empower the
> people are now denying the same people the right to be elected in the
> highest decision making organ in the country, just because they don't
> have enough money. What do you make of these?
> I will stop here for now.
> Shalom,
> Famara.
FAMARA,
Well,I am neither Tombong nor a member of the AFPRC,but I believe that
notwithstanding their short comings,the soldiers in Banjul are indeed
soldiers with a difference.Having said that,I must say that I am deeply
disturbed by the fact that,like in the U.S.,the nature and outcome of
our country's coming parliamentary elections will to some extent depend
on how fat a candidates wallet is.I would have thought that since the
present government is very genuinely supported all over the country
based on very solid credentials on the ground,they would leave no stones
unturned in their efforts to prove to themselves,the gambian people,the
world and ,in particular,their compulsive detractors
that yes,they are soldiers,but yes, they are soldiers the whole wide
world has never seen before.Five thousand dalasis is almost nothing on
other shores,but those shores definitely don't include the Gambian
ones.That is why I very sincerely wish that Mr.Jammeh intervined to put
a number in the place of the five thousand that can be afforded by all
candidates.That can only help in the nurturing of our this fledgeling
baby (the new democratic experiment).
So much for the AFPRC.The UDP is not an angel either.First,it was ethnic
politicking,then scandalously taking refuge in a foreign embassy
with no apparent reason,except that its leaders feared the some ghosts
were hatching plots to kill them;and now, they have come up with a
countless number of conditions to all of which the government must agree
or else they would not take part in the coming elections.So, when are
these people going to grow up and be at least half as mature as the
PDOIS people.Suppose the government has agreed to half of their demands
and ignores the other half,are they going to swallow their pride and
participate anyway or stick to their principle by not taking part and
thus deny representation to the 36% of Gambians who support them?!
As for your question as to why the P.P.P was able to "manage to run the
elections",I think you yourself have inadvertently answered that
question.'Doing something' is different from 'managing to do something'
The elections this time around will be very difficult to conduct because
no bags of rice will be distributed a couple of days before the
elections,and no one will win 88%.
Regards Bassss!!!
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 08:50:46 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: New Member
Message-ID: <01IBVAM6QI4Y000YGA@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Gambia-l:
Dr. Chris da Costa (at UNLV) has been added to electronic community. A
formal intro. is expected.
The Swiss Bank Account scandal underscores the salience of accountability
and transparency to the A(F)PRC regime. Jammeh, Jallow, etc. are/were
truly soldiers with a difference! :(
Amadou Scattred-Janneh
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 11:44:33 -0500 (EST)
From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: POLYGAMY_IN_THE_U_S.
Message-ID: <01IBVGP5N142000V2C@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/html
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Date: 15 Nov 1996 16:50:18 GMT
From: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Fwd: mail From Matarr
Message-ID: <1201725341.73836470@inform-bbs.dk>
Gambia-l,
Below is a mail from Matarr Jeng. He tried to send it to the list but it was
rejected due to the mistake in the addresses both to Abdou and thew list.
---forwarded mail START---
From: Matarr M. Jeng,mmjeng@image.dk,Internet
Date: 15/11/96 15:47
Subject: Fw: Returned mail: Service unavailable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
> > Final-Recipient: RFC822; gambia-l@.washington.edu@ns.image.dk
> > Action: failed
> > Status: 5.1.2
> > Remote-MTA: DNS; .washington.edu
> > Last-Attempt-Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 12:34:45 +0100
> >
> > --MAA16260.848057686/ns.image.dk
> > Content-Type: message/rfc822
> >
> > Return-Path: mmjeng@image.dk
> > Received: from ip100.image.dk (ip100.image.dk [194.19.141.100]) by
> > ns.image.dk (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id MAA16254 for
> > <gambia-l@.washington.edu>; Fri, 15 Nov 1996 12:34:43 +0100
> > To: gambia-l@.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)
> > Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow.
> > Date: Fri, 15 Nov 96 11:36:12 GMT
> > Message-ID: <M.111596.123612.85@ip100.image.dk>
> > From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
> > X-Mailer: Quarterdeck Message Center [1.0]
> >
Hej ABDOU, As you can see, my posting is rejected. Kindly forward it to
the list. mmjeng.
Lamin,
You asked if the ruling on the Ebou Jallow`s case is avaible to
Gambians in Gambia. The answer is yes.
The following is how the point put it in their editorial of Thursday
November 7, 1996.
Jammeh Has To Speak Out Now.
In the face of the serious allegations levelled against him in the wake of
the Ebou Jallow saga, the President, Yahya Jammeh has to speak out now on the
issue of the account he is alleged to have opened with Credit Lyonnais in
Geneva
to the tune of $1,700.000 in Switerland. In fact, he was expected to have
done so the very moment the jugement was passed owing to the fact that the
issue
there and then became international public property.
He owes it first and foremost to the whole nation as well as his
supporters and again to respond to the international media coverage on the
issue from
Geneva.
We have to remember that Jammeh`s crusade which earned him most of his
support was centered on the fight against corruption and theft. So, he owes
an
explanation to the people who join that crusade and are now found in the
ranks of the APRC. They all need to be reassured!
If the allegations are not true (as claimed by some APRC insiders who
point to remote controlled sabotage but who are nonetheless of the opinion
that the
accusation should not be ignored in view of its gravity). Let it be made
known clearly through every possible local and international means. If the
allegations are true (as claimed by his opponents), let the source(s) of
such sums be made known and the purpose(s) for which and reason(s) for their
being deposited with a foreign bank.
We do not share the views expressed here and there that after all no
government in today`s world can claim to be without blemish and that one has
just to
look around to see vivid examples. We claim and want to be different!
The truth is that the whole raison d`etre of the past and present
Commissions of Inquiry is now linked to these serious allegations.
We want to hear Jammeh refute these allegations in the strongest possible
terms to ensure credibility once again to everything he and his government
say
or do.
The mind is like the stomatch. It is not
how much you put into it that counts,but
how much it digests.
In The Same Issue:
Jammeh Must React.
The allegations made by the UDP leader, Ousainou Darboe at his last rally
constitute the grapeine conduits these days. In fact just after the rally,
many people in the greater Banjul area were arguing about the Ebou Jallow
saga
and were expecting a swift explanation from the authorities.
Almost five days have laspsed since the startling allegations concerning
an account to the tune of $1,7000.000 said to have been allegedly opened
with
Credit Lyonnais S.A in Geneva on behalf of Jammeh by former AFPRC
spokesman Ebou Jallow and nothing has been forthcoming in terms of
explanation from the seat of government. It was also alleged that the
country has lost D247 million in the whole affair with Jallow getting
away with a big booty.
We believe that the president should react to these allegations since they
are very damaging at the face value. A statement on national television and
radio will not be too much in this regard.
----
Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk
or
mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk
Fwarded mail END---
Momodou Camara.
15.11.1996 17:39
--- OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 96 11:07:05 -0600
From: Francis Njie <francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <9611151707.AA00507@new_delhi>
Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)
Content-Type: text/plain
I am also very curious about the origin of the document. Where did it come
from mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu ?
- Francis
Begin forwarded message:
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900
Reply-To: binta@iuj.ac.jp
Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu
From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"
<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
In-Reply-To: <1.5.4.32.19961114184827.00667ea4@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu>
X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)
X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN
Gambia-l,
What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the
revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first
doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be
taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.
What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves
our attention.
On a different note, soliciting money for parties is fine. However,
will that solve this D200,000 election fee problem? Famara, you are
right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way
of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of
diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also
want to believe that separating the two elections works to the
advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more
suitable time.
Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to
Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious
bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.
Lamin.
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 19:08:50 +0100
From: Andrea Klumpp <klumpp@kar.dec.com>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: klumpp@kar.dec.com
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <328CB1B2.45E6@kar.dec.com>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit
binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:
>
> Gambia-l,
>
> What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the
> revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first
> doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be
> taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.
>
> What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves
> our attention.
I'm wondering: even if the ruling proved to be true, could Jammeh,
Jallow or any member of the AFPRC be hold responsible for cheating the
Gambian people? As the constitution is not in force, on what basis
(apart from a moral one) should he be prosecuted? As far as I know,
there is no decree, which deals with AFPRC members cheating the Gambians
(I might be wrong, pls. comment/correct).
>
> snip
>
> Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to
> Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious
> bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.
>
I'm not Mr. M. Darbo but it is available in The Gambia, I don't know to
what extent. FOROYAA got it. I agree, Gambians have the right to be
informed about suspicions like that. But I think, as the current obscure
situation, rumours and other incidents are already shaking the country,
confirmation should be emphasized.
> Lamin.
Andrea
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 11:41:23 -0800
From: Yama Darboe <mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Cost of elections
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19961115143214.360fb3ba@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
It is true that the U.D.P conditions to participate in the upcoming
parliamentary elections should include a reduction of filing fees from D5000
to D200. Actually, UDP had already made that demand in other documents
filed before the P.I.E.C.
The UDP is as financially hard off as the other political parties. The only
party that can afford fielding candidates in all constituencies for the
elections is the A.P.R.C. It would be interesting to know where this party
gets its money.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 21:39:04 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA>
Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "
Message-ID: <274EF905D7D@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Bass,
Thank you very much for your contribution. I don't agree with you
this time. But, that's not the most important thing. Now to the point
I will tell you that with all my principles against military governments,
I was willing to give "these boys" a chance. One of the reasons was the
rotten PPP Kleptocracy(Dr. Janneh) which was not as democratic as it
made the Gambians and the whole world believed. Secondly, after my
visit to the Gambia, I saw a lot of progressive things happening, and
the optimism in the general population was incredible. These developments
and the fact that the boys said that "they had a mission and when it is
completed they will go". This "mission" was negotiated to take 2 years.
But, as time goes on we see tendencies which are telling us something
different from what the boys were saying in the beginning. I will
think it's important to mention that,the boys are citizens just like any
other Gambian and should be allowed to contest in any election,
but the fact is that it is not what they said when they came to power.
The rumours about the Swiss Bank corruption scandal
(which the APRC leadership is not doing much to clear), is not doing
them any good, likewise the increase in the deposit for candidates.
I wonder how much it will cost to run the elections? May be Tombong
can help us with that. If the PPP was able to bribe households with
money and bags of rice (which the APRC is not doing as far as I know),
and at the same time run "the same" election administration, then I
expect the election to be more expensive for them. Whether the PPP
"manage" or not is not the main point here. The point is that
elections were taking place with the 200 deposit. (I hope the APRC
will implement your proposal of bringing the deposit to an affordable
figure by the average Gambian.).
On the UDP, I am among the critiques of the UDP. Their programme as I
said earlier is just a "carbon copy" of the former PPPs. I don't think
we disagree much here.
I will stop here for now.
Shalom.
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 21:51:01 GMT+1
From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no>
To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>,
binta@iuj.ac.jp
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <275223041F7@amadeus.cmi.no>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
> Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900
> Reply-to: binta@iuj.ac.jp
> From: binta@iuj.ac.jp
> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <gambia-l@u.washington.edu>
> Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Famara, you are
> right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way
> of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of
> diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also
> want to believe that separating the two elections works to the
> advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more
> suitable time.
Lamin,
I think you misunderstood me.You might have read my message in a
hurry. I did not say that, the fee hike was meant to benefit the
opposition. Neither did I say that the separation of elections in
itself is beneficial to the Gambians.
What I said was that, may be these are calculated moves, from the
APRC, to their advantage, and that the opposition should try and find
some positive things from these moves. Please read my message once
more, and if you still have the opinion I will elaborate.
Have a pleasant weekend everybody.
Shalom.
Famara.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 13:26:52 -0800
From: Yama Darboe <mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: origin of document
Message-ID: <1.5.4.16.19961115161617.1417d4a0@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"
Francis, as you may already know, except when specified, court documents of
this nature are usually available to the public. Had this one been a
sealed, it would have been impossible to get a hold of it. I am not sure
how it became available to the Gambian public here and at home, but I got a
copy from one of the people that had access to it. It is widely available
in the Gambia.
Just a speculation: Ebou Jallow is a possible source because he wanted to
make his version of the story public since his defection. However, I do not
believe this is the version he wanted to make public.
-Yama
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:15:17 -0600 (CST)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: Re: REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOW
Message-ID: <01IBVQF3OPJQ8XV2B9@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
GAMBIA-L:
I NEVER CLAIMED TO BE A PROPHET NOR DO I EVER FEEL SACRO.SANCT IN EVERTHING I
SAY, BUT I CAN STATE WITH SOME MAXIMUM DEGREE OF EXACTITUDE THAT I TOLD YOU SO.
ABOUT FORTNIGHT AGO I WROTE ON THIS NET WORK THAT CORRUPTION IN THE CURRENT
REGIME WOULD BE MORE PRONOUNCED THAN THE ERSTWHILE REGIME AND, SOME MEMBERS
LAMBASTED ME FOR STATING THIS. WELL, MY FRIENDS IT DID NOT TAKE THE JURY TO
TOO LONG TO COME OUT WITH A VERDICT. THE GENEVA RULING MARKS THE BEGINNING OF
THE MOTHER OF ALL SCANDALS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR REPUBLIC. THE JAMMEH/JALLOW
.....GATE, IF YOU WILL, REPRESENTS THE CANCER THAT HAS OBLITERATED THE GOOD OUT
OF AFRICAN POLITICS.I'M PERTURBED AND DISORIENTED BY THE NEWS BUT NOT SURPRISED.
MY FRIENDS, IN THE LIGHT OF THIS SCANDAL, CAN JAMMEH CLAIM ANY MORAL AUTHORITY
IN DEALING WITH THE ISSUE OF CORRUPTION AT ALL? I DO NOT THINK SO. JAMMEH AND
HIS COHORTS JETTISONED COUNTLESS NUMBER OF FAMILIES OUT OF THEIR HOMES ON
RUMOURS THAT THEY UNLAWFULLY ACGUIRED THEIR WEALTH AMIDST THE BACKDROP OF
HIMSELF BEING INVOLVED IN THE MOTHER OF ALL SCANDALS. IS THIS FAIR ???????
JAMMEH SHOULD TAKE THE FOLLOWING STEPS IMMEDIATELY:
1) TO RESIGN FROM THE PRESIDENCY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT,
2) FACE THE JUSTICE SYSTEM LIKE ANY ROGUE CITIZEN WOULD BE SUBJECT TO IN HIS
SITUATION,
3) A CARE TAKER GOVERNMENT BE FORMED AND OVERSEE A FRESH GENERAL ELECTIONS;
PRESIDENTIAL/PARLIAMENTARY.
NO GAMBIAN SHOULD UNDERESTIMATE THE GRAVITY OF THIS. IT IS A NATIONAL TRAGEDY.
REMEMBER FOLKS, JAMMEH HAS RULED WITH AN IRON HAND ON THIS MATTER AND HE SHOULD NOT GET OFF THE HOOK EASILY.
LET JUSTICE PREVAIL!
MUSA JAWARA
VANDERBILT.
------------------------------
Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 20:21:59 -0500 (EST)
From: OUSMAN GAJIGO <gajigoo@wabash.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow
Message-ID: <5F6FF35321@scholar.wabash.edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Andrea,
>I'm wondering: even if the ruling proved to be true, could Jammeh,
>Jallow or any member of the AFPRC be hold responsible for cheating the
>Gambian people? As the constitution is not in force, on what basis
>(apart from a moral one) should he be prosecuted? As far as I know,
>there is no decree, which deals with AFPRC members cheating the
>Gambians (I might be wrong, pls. comment/correct).
Yes, you are right. There is no such decree. Futhermore, according to
the new constitution, members of the AFPRC cannot be prosecuted.
Isn't that outrageous?!
Ousman
------------------------------
Date: 16 Nov 1996 16:43:03 +0100
From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" <Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no>
To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." <Gambia-l@u.washington.edu> (Return requested)
Subject: FWD:Observer (Jammeh betrays the country
Message-ID: <06CD1328DE107001*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>
Content-Identifier: 06CD1328DE107001
Content-Return: Allowed
Mime-Version: 1.0
I wish to welcome Ba Musa ceesay, Jatou Kah, Jean Philippe and all the new
members.
I hope we will have interesting discussions.
The following is from the OBSERVER of the Tuesday, November 05, 1996
Thanks.
Alhagi.
PRESIDENT JAMMEH
BETRAYS THE COUNTRY
UDP Leader Alleges, as He Exposes an Alleged D247m Mute Swiss Bank Deal
Involving Jammeh and Captain Ebou Jallow.
The leader of the opposition United Democratic Party, Ousainou Darboe, has
said that when President Yahya Jammeh took over the reins of Government, he
accused the Jawara administration of corruption and set up commissions of
inquiry which have unearthed the massive extent of corruption in that
government.
But, lawyer Ousainou Darboe has accused Jammeh of betraying the country even
more by shying away from making his financial activities transparent.
Speaking at a large rally in sukuta, Sunday evening, lawyer Darboe made
startling revelations about alleged muted Swiss Bank account deals,
totalling D247m, transacted between Yahya Jammeh, former AFPRC spokesman
Ebou Jallow and the Swiss bankers, Credit-Lyonnaise.
He charged that despite the security web, Ebou Jallow, who was later accused
of stealing US$3m, surrepititiously left the country on 7th October 1995.
When confronted, Jammeh said Jallow will be pursued and that every action
will be taken to recover the money. Ebou Jallow replied and threatened them
to keep quiet. Since then what have you heard of the affair? Darboe
rhetorically asked.
He told the apparently eager crowd that he was going to let the cat out of
the
bag simply to show the people that Jammeh is not fit to rule them. The UDP
leader explained that Ebou Jallow`s diplomatic passport #00815 was withdrawn
on October 12th 1995, the same day as he faxed a two-page document to
newspaper houses and diplomatic missions in The Gambia stating the reasons
for his resignation from the AFPRC.
Five days later, said Mr Darboe, the Government of The Gambia lodged a
appeal through the the Swiss Acting Attorne General to freeze the account of
Ebou Jallow at Credit-Lyonnaise in Geneva.He also said that later , on
November 14, 1995, the Sheriffs office in Geneva served Credit- Lonnaise
with an injunction to freeze a $20 m account in Ebou Jallow`s name which was
earlier transferred from a Central Bank account. Earlier on the UDP leader
alleged, the manager of Credit-Lyonnaise came to Banjul and was reportly
told by Jammeh that he wanted to open a Swiss bank account.
"Being the principal", lawyer Darboe reportedly said, Jammeh gave Ebou
Jallow the power of attorney to open $1,7m account in his favor.
At a subsequent hearing at a Swiss magistrate`s court, Mr Darboe said The
Gambia Goverment was represented by lawyer Dante Canonica while Ebou Jallow
was represented by Elizabert Dougherty. The court Darboe explained,
dismissed the charges against Ebou Jallow and gave any aggreived party up to
10 days to appealed. Darboe said he will not establish whether the Goverment
appealed against the verdict.
"The country lost D247m in vain. How many roads, agricultural schemes and
schools could be built from this money?" Darboe asked.
Darboe also described as ?dastard?, the failure of the AFPRC to mention the
US$27m alleged deal when it published its reaction to Ebou Jallow`s
explanation of the $3m affair. "Why were these things kept in the
mute?" he asked, adding, "where is the transparency?"
The Babanding Saga
The UDP leader refuted allegations that he set up his sister upon Babanding
Cissokho as a long arm at getting at Yahya Jammeh and discrediting him.
Ousainou Darboe`s sister, Mariama Darboe, was one of the two people arrested
in Miami, Florida, early September for alleged involvement in an alleged
smuggling of two military helicopters out of the United States.
Investigations later proved that the two were working for the Malian tycoon
Futankho Babanding Cissokho, who earlier this year set up a base in Banjul,
amid widespread speculation of his business activities. The Malian
businessman is said to be on familiar terms with Head of State Jammeh.
Mr Darboe further said that the case is currently being tried and that the
truth will come out in the clear.
Critique
The UDP leader told his supporters that the response from the PIEC
concerning the UDP`S stated conditions for participation in the December
11th National Assembly elections are being studied by the party`s executive
committee. He, however, criticised certain aspects of the PIEC statement and
denounced their "lukewarm" stance on some issues, but stopped short of
calling them rubber stamps, saying, "the PIEC is there, but we know
decisions are taken elsewhere".
Mr Darboe also re-stated the priorities of an UDP government.
He also said the harassment of his party supporters was continuing, citing
the case of Sosseh Colley who, he said, was recently arrested by security
officers and detained for two days. The reasons for his arrest, he alleged,
were not made public.
Several others including UDP area chairman, Sana Yeye Bojang, Aja Fatou
Sacka of Banjul, Dembo Karang Nyima Bojang of Brikama, Lamin Dibba, Mass
Jabe of Sukuta and Yusupha Cham also spoke at the rally.
Speaker Ssid Jawneh, a close aide of Sheriff Dibba and acqaintance of
Ousainou Darboe for 20 years, told UDP supporters not to contest as
independent candidates if the "convoluted political playing field is not
levelled".
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 19:53:03 + 0100 MET
From: "ALPHA ROBINSON" <GAROB1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: demystifying the Myth
Message-ID: <1E6B9CF061C@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de>
I have been following the discussions in the list with keen interest.
I feel the urge to write to clear the thick clouds of
misinformation looming over cyberspace trying to confuse the fine
curios minds in search of the truth. In this humble contribution I
wish to throw light on some myths surrounding the PIEC, the electoral
process and the democratic process in the Gambia in general. But
first allow me to quote Abdulrahman Mohamed Babu (may his soul rest
in peace). In his postscript to Walter Rodney's book "How Europe
Underdeveloped Africa", Babu wrote: "If by looking into the past we
have known the present, to know the future we must look into the past
and the present. Our action must be related to our concrete
experience and we must not give way to metaphysical hopes and wishes-
hoping and wishing that the monster who has been after us throughout
our history will some day change into a lamb, he won't. Freedom of
the will..means nothing but the capacity to make decisions with
knowledge on the subject. We know the subject only too well, and he
is a monster. Do we have the capacity to make a decision..? The
people must answer"
This text was written in a different context, but it bears relevance
to Africa today more than ever before. Indeed we know the subject too
well! This is why Toni wrote "I cannot prove it but my instincts tell
me that this was not the PIEC'S unilateral decision" (referring to the
increase of deposit for candidates). We know it so well that it forms
part of our instincts. The winter sleep is long over. So who increased
the deposit of candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis?
The Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission
(PIEC) Mr. G. J. Roberts wrote in a letter dated October 28 1996
addressed to Mr. Sidia Sagnia, senior administrative secretary of
the United Democratic Party (UDP), in response to the conditions put
forward by that Party (see UDP Conditions in the list): " Before
commenting on the content of the letter, I would like to restate that
the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was created under
Decree NO.62, with the mandate to conduct elections, including the
referendum, during the transitional period, culminating in the
election to the National Assembly and the setting up of an
Independent Electoral Commission under the new Constitution. It's
function are guided by the Elections Decree, 1996 (Decree No.78) and
other related decrees promulgated by the AFPRC. The PIEC does not
have the power to go beyond the provisions in the decree".
The Election Decree promulgated by the then AFPRC is therefore
clearly RESPONSIBLE for the increase of the the deposit to be paid by
candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis and NOT the PIEC! The new
constitution on its part never made mention of 5000 Dalasis
deposit and is not yet in force anyway since president Jammeh was
sworn in according to Decree 95. The separation of the 2 Elections
has no influence whatsoever on the sum nor did the PIEC ever claim
that the increase was undertaken in order to finance its activities.
If anything, the separation of the 2 Elections is most likely an
attempt to initiate what lies in the new Constitution, according to
which Parliamentary Elections are to be held 3 months after the date
of election to office of the president.
There were attempts to reverse this decision from concerned circles
in the Gambia, but to no avail. The PIEC also attempted to push the
Presidential Elections to a later date in order to allow candidates
more time to prepare for the Election, but did not succeed. Its
decision to allow contesting parties equal coverage on Television
and over Radio Gambia during the campaige period of the
Presidential Elections was also nullified.
In my opinion, the PIEC has not made secret its desire to remain
truly independent while trying to make the best out of its
restricted powers. In the same letter quoted earlier Mr. Roberts
wrote: " If any political party violates any directions of the
commission, the party can be deregisterd or derecognised. But if the
incumbent government refuses to comply with any directions or
disregards any regulation framed by the Commission, the options
available for it are either to call off the Elections or to proceed
with the Elections in the best possible manner it can, after
expressing its protest to the government and informing the public
about it. The PIEC has no powers of coersion". The point is very
clear!
Of course the high deposit of 5000 Dalasis per candidate has a very
clear influence on the forthcoming Elections. Putting aside the UDP
whose conditions are very unlikely to be met, the deposit burden is
the limiting factor for other parties' participation. The NRP has so
far announced 3 candidates. Its leader Mr. Hamat Bah was reported
saying that his party cannot shoulder the financial burden. PDOIS has
so far announced 9 candidates but is hoping to put up more, depending
on how much more it can afford to be stretched financially. The APRC
is expected to put up candidates everywhere. So far the leaders were
not heard complaining about high deposits. The newly formed Party,
has not yet made any public statements concerning its number of
candidates. This is the true picture of the forthcoming Elections in
which the legislative arm, i.e those who shall be empowered to make
laws for the country and dismiss the president from office when
necessary shall be elected.
In a closing note I would like to emphasize the importance of having
gambian newspapers on the net. That would certainly help to clarify
things and dispel rumours and false informations and if well
arranged, the views on the net may be transmitted to the readers at
home, thus bridging the gap. As we are marching towards a new
millenium in which the people of the world seem to be asking for
nothing less than what belongs to them: the power to controll their
lives, their minds and their resources, no person can stop the sun
from shining. To uphold otherwise is to err, for the people will
answer.
Thanks for reading through.
Alpha
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 14:44:37 -0500
From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <msjaiteh@mtu.edu>
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu
Subject: Re: demystifying the Myth
Message-ID: <199611161944.OAA04454@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu>
Mr Robinson,
Thanks for putting so much light on the electoral process. Given what you said, why would Gambians (I mean the elites and opinion leaders and some of us by-standers) be so naive to settle for so less on matters so fundamental to the future of our country? My point is that why so much hurry for a second republic anyway knowing fully well that it cannot be a republic. I hope that one day we (i mean the PIEC, opposition party leaders and the many silent observers) are not tried by history as those who help build Africa longest reigning dictatorship of the 21st century.
Malanding
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 14:55:05 -0600 (CST)
From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu
To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU
Subject: Re: demystifying the myth
Message-ID: <01IBX0LL1C5K8XSGYT@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu>
Mime-Version: 1.0
Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII
Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT
Alpha,what an appropriate quote from Babu and it fits our situation perfectly.
President Senghore writing on the same subject wrote: " the western powers
ravaged black Africa like brush fire wiping out images and values in one vast
canage".
Alpha my pal for long years, I cannot aggree with you more that as we enter the
new millenium, it's the will of the people that shall prevail over ..tyranny.
To put it succintly in Gambian terms, in the new millenium, SEMBOCRACY WILL
GIVE WAY TO KAYANCRACY!
NOTE: SEMBO=POWER, KAYAN=EQUAL...EGALITARIAN
ALPHA, SEND ME A PRIVATE MAIL IT IS GOOD TO CONNECT AGAIN.
MUSA JAWARA.
------------------------------
Date: Sun, 17 Nov 96 00:14:00 GMT
From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)
To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)
Subject: Ebou Jallow`s Case
Message-ID: <M.111796.011400.67@ip109.image.dk>
Hej list members,
Welcome to all new members. Nice to have you all on board.
It is difficult to aviod speculations as regards Ebou Jallow`s case. In my
opinion, it would be best to wait for President Jammeh`s or the Gambia
Government`s version before going deep into the case. It is not until then that
we know what to say or what to believe in. As it is now, we only know of one
side (the Geneva court verdict). Remember the Gambia Government is given 10
days deadline to appeal. Is it already 10 days? If the 10 days passes without
no appeal from the Gambia Government then we know what to believe in and what
the truth is.
One can hardly wait to get the Gambian newspapers in the list.Maybe President
Jammeh or the Gambia Government has already appealed. Continue the good job
Sankung and good luck. We are hungry to be connected.
----
Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk
or
mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk
------------------------------
Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 20:31:07 CST
From: "SAL BARRY" <SBARRY@osage.astate.edu>
To: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng), gambia-l@u.washington.edu
Subject: Re: Ebou Jallow`s Case
Message-ID: <13A1F556573@osage.astate.edu>
Matarr,
You are right speculation should be avoided . Eventually the
facts might come to the surface. But I don't think you should
go by the statements Yaya Jammeh is going to make (that is if
he responds). It will be a miracle for me to believe him. I could
be wrong,but I think he got played in his own game.
------------------------------
End of GAMBIA-L Digest 42
*************************
