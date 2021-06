Bantaba in Cyberspace Home | Profile | Register | Active Topics | Active Polls | Members | Private Messages | Search | FAQ | Invite a friend Username:

Password:

Save Password Forgot your Password?



All Forums

Education Forum

Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton

gambia-l: LOG9611D - Digest 42 New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Author Topic Momodou





Denmark

10241 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 20:15:48



Topics covered in this issue include:



1) Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detainees

by

2) Re: Deconstructing Democracy (fwd)

by

3) Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detainees

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

4) Re: Transforming the Public Service

by "Charles S. Njie" <

5) Re: Comments

by "SAL BARRY" <

6) Re: Comments

by

7) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan

by "Inqs." <

8) Re: Comments

by "SAL BARRY" <

9) ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by SANKUNG SAWO <

10) new member

by Omar Gaye d3a <

11) Re: Thieves

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

12) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

13) 18 MORE DETAINEES RELEASED

by

14) THE FARAFANNI INCIDENT

by

15) NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

by

16) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by

17) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by Francis Njie <

18) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by

19) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by SANKUNG SAWO <

20) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

21) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

22) New Member

by

23) Re: Thieves

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

24) CORRECTION

by

25) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

26) RE:ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by

27) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

28) Re: Comments

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

29)

by

30) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

by Francis Njie <

31) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

by Isatou Secka <

32) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

by "Inqs." <

33) Suggestions

by "A. Loum" <

34) New member

by "A. Loum" <

35) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

by "Inqs." <

36) Re: Suggestions

by

37) Re: Thieves

by "Heidi Skramstad" <

38) Re: Suggestions

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

39) MORE INFORMATION ON THE FARAFENNI INCIDENT

by

40) Re: Suggestions

by Ylva Hernlund <

41) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

42)

by

43) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

44) New member

by "A. Loum" <

45) New Members

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

46)

by

47) Four new members

by "A. Loum" <

48) forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

by ABDOU <

49) NEW MEMBERS

by fatima phall <

50) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

by "A. Loum" <

51) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

by

52) Intro

by Peter da Costa <

53) Re: Intro

by

54) APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY

by

55) New member

by "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

56) value of the Dalasis

by "SAL BARRY" <

57) Intro and more

by Andrea Klumpp <

58) APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY -Reply

by Yaikah Jeng <

59) Job Positions/ Graduate Assistantships/ Proposal funding (fwd)

by

60) Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY

by "Inqs." <

61) Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY

by

62) Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by

63) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

64) New members

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

65) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by Francis Njie <

66) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

67) The Gambia vs, Ebou Jallow

by

68) Re: New members

by

69) Re:

by "Y.Touray" <

70) archives

by ABDOU <

71) another command

by ABDOU <

72) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by

73) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

74) New Member

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

75) POLYGAMY_IN_THE_U_S.

by Amadou Scattred Janneh <

76) Fwd: mail From Matarr

by

77) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by Francis Njie <

78) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by Andrea Klumpp <

79) Cost of elections

by Yama Darboe <

80) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

81) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by "Famara A. Sanyang" <

82) origin of document

by Yama Darboe <

83) Re: REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOW

by

84) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

by OUSMAN GAJIGO <

85) FWD:Observer (Jammeh betrays the country

by "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

86) demystifying the Myth

by "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

87) Re: demystifying the Myth

by "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

88) Re: demystifying the myth

by

89) Ebou Jallow`s Case

by

90) Re: Ebou Jallow`s Case

by "SAL BARRY" <



----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 03:06:34 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detainees

Message-ID: <



Bass

Being accused of a crime doesn't necessarily makes you guilty of

the crime, until proven under a court of law. Until then, I don't think we

should be condemning a citizen for participating in the democratic process of

his or her country.



Thanks

B.Sey



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 18:17:43 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Deconstructing Democracy (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



Sorry for the typo in the first sentence. It should have read," I

loved Yvla's postings".



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 10 Nov 1995 15:21:54 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detainees

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Bass

> Being accused of a crime doesn't necessarily makes you guilty of

> the crime, until proven under a court of law. Until then, I don't think we

> should be condemning a citizen for participating in the democratic process of

> his or her country.

>

> Thanks

> B.Sey



Mr.Sey!

You are absolutely right:being accused is one thing and being convicted

before a court of law is something else altogether.But that is not what

I am saying,and real life is not conducted as a court house anyway.All I

am saying is that, in a democracy ,playing a leadership role is neither

a right nor a hereditary thing.It is simply a privilege which must be

based on that person's capacity to do the job efficeintly and

honestly.Now if the people have this feeling that this particular person

is very competent but not honest,or very honest but not qualified ,or

,even worse, very incompetent and very dihonest;then the people should

reserve the right to tell him to try and get another job different from

this one.And they don't need to go to court to prove that their doubts

about his integrity and competence are justified.



Regards Basss!!



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 11:45:16 -0500 (EST)

From: "Charles S. Njie" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Transforming the Public Service

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





I AM KINDA IN A HURRY SO I'LL MAKE THIS BRIEF, JANNEH, I AM NOT

ABSOLUTELY SURE WHAT YOUR INTENTIONS WERE IN YOUR LAST E-MAIL, TRANSFORMING

THE PUBLIC SERVICE. I MUST ADMIT THAT I DID NOT READ YOUR ENTIRE MESSAGE.

BUT AT A GLANCE, IT SEEMED THAT YOU WERE PROPOSING SOME IDEAS

ON WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO ATTRACT GAMBIANS OUTSIDE THE GAMBIA TO GO

"HOME" AND BE PART OF THE DEVELOPMENT PROCESS.

THIS IS NOT DIRECTED TO ANYONE AND I HOME NO ONE TAKES IT

FOR MORE THAT WHAT IT IS, MY OPINION. PERSONALLY, I FEEL THAT ANYONE WHO

DECIDES TO STAY OUTSIDE THE GAMBIA HAS NO RIGHT, WHATSOEVER, TO PREACH

ABOUT OR CRITICIZED THE GAMBIA AND ITS PRESENT GOVERNMENT.

FOR WHAT EVER REASON THAT WE DECIDE TO STAY ABROAD, BE IT TO

ESTABLISH ONESELF OR WHATEVER, I'M STRONGLY CONVIENCED THAT.

COUNTRY COME BEFORE SELF. THAT, GAMBIA NOT DOING TOO GREAT SHOULD BE

THE ONLY REASON WE NEED, TO GO BACK AND CONTRIBUTE IN WHATEVER WAY WE CAN

TO MAKE IT BETTER. AND THIS IS NOT IMPOSSIBLE, GAMBIA IS SMALL ENOUGH AND

ITS YOUNG GENERATION EDUCATED ENOUGH TO MAKE CHANGE FOR THE BETTER FOR THAN

POSSIBLE.

THIS MIGHT BE A STRONG STATEMENT TO MAKE, BUT I AM CONVIENCED THAT THE

GAMBIA IS WHAT IT IS TODAY BECAUSE SOME OF OUR YOUNGER AND MORE EDUCATED

CITIZENS CHOOSE TO ESTABLISHED THEMSELVES ELSEWHERE SUCH AS EUROPE AND

THE US WHERE THEIR CONTRIBUTION IS NOT NEEDED OR WHERE THEY ARE NOT

DESERVED ESPECIALLY CONSIDERING THE SUCCESSES ALREADY ENJOYED BY THESE

COUNTRIES.

THE WORLD IS INCREASINGLY BECOMING GLOBAL AND ITS SCARY, HOW FAR

WE ARE TRAILING BEHIND AND HOW WEAK WE WILL BE IN SUCH AS GLOBAL

ENVIRONMENT OR SPECIFICLY, A GLOBAL MARKET IF THINGS DON'T CHANGE.

SO WHILES IT IS CONDUCIVE AND EVEN NECESSARY FOR US AS A GROUP TO TALK

ABOUT THE ISSUES THAT AFFECT GAMBIA (WHICH, BY THE WAY, IS BIGGER THAN

POLITICS) IT WOULD BE INSIGNIFICANT, A FAILURE IF WE DON'T DO SOMETHING

ABOUT IT.

THUS IN CONCLUSION, ABDOU JANNEH, I WOULD LIKE TO SAY RESPECTFULLY THAT

WHILES THE PROPOSALS YOU RECOMEND WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE PRESENT

GOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT, IT SHOULD NOT BE ANOTHER REASON FOR US TO REMAIN

OUTSIDE THE GAMBIA AND PREACH ABOUT "WHAT NEEDS TO BE DO."



SORRY, I PROMISED TO BE BRIEF, I GUESS I GOT CAUGHT UP IN IT.

PEACE



ANY COMMENTS?







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 19:48:48 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To: fatima phall <

GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Comments

Message-ID: <



> Date sent: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 14:50:20 -0500 (EST)

> Send reply to:

> From: fatima phall <

> To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

> Subject: Comments



>

> Hello everyone,

> I strongly recommend "Roots" to everyone. I'm curently

> taking a course in African American History, we use it as one of our

> required readings.At first, I thought I knew everything I needed to know

> as far as culture was concerned ,but I was wrong.

> In reference to recent debates, I personally don't have

> anything against anyone one of those leaders. But, I believe in equal

> opportunity for all Gambians regardless of what family you came from

> or positions held by your parents or family.

> We all can't possibly be making the same wages because

> that's just way it is. But, their are certain basic things that no

> family should go through. We all know that there are many kids back home

> who go to school on an empty stomachs. This must not happen. We should be

> more focused on things like this back home rather than material things.

> We need to help each other rather showing off our royal belongings. In

> this way we'll all live happily and peacefully. Let's teach our kids good

> moral values. Whatever happened to having ethical values? Let me know what

> you guys think.

>

> Fatima.

>

Second paragraph, second sentence: I believe in..........ALL.........

Family THEY come from..........held by THEIR parents or family.

First sentence next paragraph; because that's just THE way it is

> A little down; Who go to school on an empty STOMACH. If you use AN

you shouldn't say STOMACHS. AN is singular and STOMACHS is plural.

So the sentence doesn't agree.



The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting is

informal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush

(I assume everyone is to some extent).

Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectifications

on your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.



Adios



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:06:39 -0400 (AST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Comments

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



From: SAL BARRY <



------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------------



>The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting is

>informal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush

>(I assume everyone is to some extent).

>Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectifications

>on your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.

>

>Adios



NOTE: "Am" is not the same as "I'm", and things are taken "personally".



Cho



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:12:15 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







I must congratulate Heidi, a foreigner on seeing what most Gambians

miss, or fail to admit.

Top gov't officials will always earn more than others,

including benefits, but even this salary is not enough. Shall we set the

scene, a minister is elected to office, he has two wives, maybe eight

kids. His relatives, now that he is a minister look to him to be the

provider, he has to support a large extended family, several sacks of

rice, school fees, the works, not to mention the daily living expenses.

He realises that his children are not doing well in school; studies fees.

His nephew wants to come to America, he has to shell out the airfare, his

people in the village want electricity and running water, his wives want

'orr i jidda' and 'urus', money to distribute in the 'hewe' as a

sign of her new status, the daughters want the 'christmas and new year dresses'

imported of course, to hit the clubs with, the son wants a fly car to

impress the girls with. His father wants him to build a house having

suddenly grown tired of the 'cabinet ak salle'.

The question is 'how far does the five thousand go?'. Please

acknowledge the fact that these demands did not start with his

appointment as minister, but rather just expanded with it.

Theoretically, he should refuse and live according to his

means, but how can he when every one around him is putting all this

pressure on him. No one understands that fulfilling all these

obligations is beyond his means, after all, all the other ministers are

living large, why should he be the one to suffer and of course, 'mom so ko

sachut, kenen di na ko sacha'. And of course, embezzlement is a sweet

drug, once tried can never be abandoned.

I am not in any way supporting corruption, but as far as i'm

concerned, the problem is not with the ministers but with the society

places such demands on them, the gambian society is particularly

materialistic and has always been. It survives on the theory of

'yaha li ma am tey, elek mung chi loho Yalla'. So please, in future

before we blame the ministers explicitly, we should examine the situation,

the society and the ways in which it, and we, as members have contributed

to perpetuating the system.

When fatou says betrayed used and neglected, maybe she supports

heidi more than she intended, very few individuals translate the number of

cars the ministers have into adequate healthcare, better education etc,

but rather they think of how they have to wait at the roadside waiting for

the GPTC bus because they don't have cars of their own, and the ministers

do. I remember reading a letter in the Observer not long after July 22nd

where a boy wrote that he was happy about the takeover because now that

the ministers has been deposed, their children who used to pass them by

after school, will all struggle to get into the bus. He i think

personifies what Heidi was trying to describe.

And if we think that things will change, with the new regime, we

are being very naive, the change cannot be imposed from above but has to

be implemented from below, by the people themselves and up until that day,

we will continue to complain about corruption etc.

Sorry its so long, i guess i got carried away.







------------------------------



Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 22:07:39 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To: "SAL BARRY" <

GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: Comments

Message-ID: <



Sorry Everyone, I sent a private e-mail to the whole list

by accident.



------------------------------



Date: 11 Nov 96 04:14:09 EST

From: SANKUNG SAWO <

To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <

Subject: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-L,





Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,

which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the Daily

Observer and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressed

interest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have a

secretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybe

acceptable to the group.



I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at least

initially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).



The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENT

agreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variable

payment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide the

service? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it is

necessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.



Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net and

manage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feed

users directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for most

people as not everyone of us has a credit card account.



I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - ie

data transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum of

understanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about other

local related issues.



Sankung





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:14:08 +0100

From: Omar Gaye d3a <

To:

Subject: new member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi managers!



Jean Philippe Badiane would like to join the list. He is a

senegambian working in Norway.

His e-mail address is:



long live



omar



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:48:58 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Subject: Re: Thieves

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



> From: "SAL BARRY" <

> Organization: Arkansas State University

> To: "Heidi Skramstad" <

> GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu

> Date: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 07:43:32 CST

> Subject: Re: Thieves

> Priority: normal



> Heidi,

> Have anyone accuse former politicians of stealing ? Do you feel

> some of us are jealous of former politicians ? Can you elaborate

> more on your piece ?



Sal, just read Bas's posting on the 5th of November :

..Almost all these people belong to the Ancien Regime, one way or

> the other;and since you can't teach old comedians new tricks,it would be

> in the best interest of the country if these people stay out of

> politics,because,for them,the only tricks one should master on the the

> political theater are theft, fraud and deceit.And i am sure you will

> agree with me that those decadent skills have no place in our second

> republic.>



And his reply to me on the 7th of November:



> Much of what we have been discussing here about the moral integrity or

> the lack of it of our former rulers may not sound sober to you, but I

> can tell you a couple of sober things here if you wouldn't mind.

>

> First,the dicussion was about a specified number of people released from

> prison by Mr. Jammeh a few days ago.So there was no question of balnket

> accusation of everyone who took part in the former government.

>

> Secondly,the C.V.'s of most of the personalities on that list is so well

> known that only Gambians living on Mars would need the service

> of a judge to help them pass a judgement on them. >



This was exactly what I meant. Bas argues that because, according to

him all Gambians know what these people have done, there is no need

for any further juridical process. If this is the legal protection

he finds sufficient for Gambian citizens, I have no further comments.



Heidi Skramstad







>



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 13:50:40 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



SANKUNG SAWO wrote:

>

> Hello Gambia-L,

>

> Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,

> which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the Daily

> Observer and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressed

> interest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have a

> secretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybe

> acceptable to the group.

>

> I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at least

> initially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).

>

> The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENT

> agreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variable

> payment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide the

> service? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it is

> necessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.

>

> Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net and

> manage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feed

> users directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for most

> people as not everyone of us has a credit card account.

>

> I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - ie

> data transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum of

> understanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about other

> local related issues.

>

> Sankung



Sankung!

Keep talking to the editors; this idea is simply fantastic. Thanks for

the good work.



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:30:45 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: 18 MORE DETAINEES RELEASED

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



All those who were detained for alleged planned Pro-PPP demonstration in

October of 1995, have been unconditionally released. The remaining 18

detainees were released on Friday, November 8, 1996, and again in the spirit

of national unity and reconciliation. All charges pending again them have

been dropped. There are still less than ten detainees, who could be

considered political prisoners, and are yet to be released. By the end of the

year all political and security detainees will be freed so that we can all

begin 1997 on a positive note. For the past two weeks President Jammeh has

released 41 detainees. Those released on Friday, November 8 are:



1. Alhajie Morrikebba Saidy

2. Kebba Tunkara

3. Lang Hawa Sonko

4. Mamadou Kebbeh

5. Bunja Kebbek

6. Foday Ceesay

7. Omar Bah

8. Sarani Jatta

9. Yaya Darboe

10. Dado Kolley

11. Ebrima Sonko

12. Adama Ceesay

13. Koso Taylor

14. Alajie Mamadi Sabally

15. Mustapha Dibba

16. Lamin Kanajeh

17. Lamin Camara

18. Nfansu Jawara



Peace

Tombong Saidy





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:30:56 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: THE FARAFANNI INCIDENT

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



The Farafenni Barracks incident was unfortunate and tragic. The military camp

was attacked in the early hours of last Friday, November 8, by a group of

bandits who crossed over from Senegal. They are members of a group called

"SOFA", ("SOFA" is a mandinka word used in the olden days especially in the

Mali empire. In The Gambia we use the same term but we called it "SU FAA",

and the "sofa/su-faa" is generally a warrior on horse backs-cavaliers) based

in Kaolack. It is believed that the group is connected to ex-Vice President

Saihou Sabally and Kukoi Samba Sanyang, strange bedfellows.



Upon attacking the camp around 4 am, they captured the armoury and some

hostages including the commander of the camp, Captain Beran Saine. The

bandits faced some resistance and there was a shoot out that lasted more

than four hours. They were urging civilian residents of Farafenni to come and

take arms but nobody heeded to their call. They tried to escape in to Senegal

but were confronted from by a rapid response force from Yundum Military Camp

led by Captained Peter Singhateh. The vehicle and all stolen arms have been

recovered and all hostages freed. Two of bandits were captured and are now

helping in the investigation of the incident. Five of them have been captured

by Senegalese authorities and the two Governments are presently negotiating

for the handing over of these bandits. Also a list of the names of the group

has been found plus some other vital information.



Unfortunately during the shoot out, six of our soldiers were killed and five

wounded. The situation in Farafenni is under controlled and back to normal.

This was an isolated incident and the authorities are more alert now to

prevent similar incident in the future.



I will keep the list inform of future developments on this and other events.



Peace

Tombong Saidy





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:31:03 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,



The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC) has postponed the

National Assembly elections from December 12, 1996, to January 2, 1997, to

give candidates and parties enough time to prepare for the elections. The

current programme for the National Assembly elections stands as follows:



1. December 2-4, 1996; for filing nominations(8.00 a. m to 4.00pm)

2. December 5, 1996; display of nomination papers and filing of

objections(8.00 a. m to 12.00 noon)

3. December 5, 1996; decision on nominations and objections(1.00 p. m to

4.00 p. m)

4. December 10, 1996; last date for withdrawal of candidature(4.00 p. m)

5. December 12, 1996; commencement of elections campaign

6. December 31, 1996; end of election campaign(12 midnight)

7. January 2, 1997; polling day



Peace

Tombong Saidy





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 00:08:57 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Sankung,



What a wonderful initiative. Gambia-l, it is time for us to act.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 96 10:04:05 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <9611111604.AA00387@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Perhaps we could have the entire content of the various magazines (text and

graphics) posted on the Gambian web site (??)...



- Francis









---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:



The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.







francis_njie@swissbank.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 17:34:15 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <19961111163503.AAA7854@LOCALNAME>







> Hello Gambia-L,

>

>

> Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,

> which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the Daily

> Observer and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressed

> interest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have a

> secretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybe

> acceptable to the group.

>

> I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at least

> initially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).

>

> The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENT

> agreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variable

> payment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide the

> service? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it is

> necessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.

>

> Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net and

> manage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feed

> users directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for most

> people as not everyone of us has a credit card account.

>

> I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - ie

> data transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum of

> understanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about other

> local related issues.

>

> Sankung

>

Bravo Sankung,

This is a very good initiative you have started and I think you

should go ahead with negotiations with them.

We on the Gambia-list should realize that these news papers might lose some

potential subscribers if we are geting the news items directly on the

net.



My suggestion is that they could just send a weekly review of the home news and

each list member should send an agreed amount yearly or monthly to

one of the listmanagers / Owners.



Any comments?



Peace

Momodou

*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: 11 Nov 96 12:42:04 EST

From: SANKUNG SAWO <

To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" <

Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <



Hi Alpha,



Your points are quite relevant. But note that in compuserve one could setup a

mailing list which is very much similar to a listserver in functionality. So

these guys can setup a list consisting of subscribers to their online news

service and feed the wole list at no additional charge. It doesn't mean

transfering data file (ie mail message ) for each member of the list.



The real problem is how do you collect subscription fees from users? Just this

afternoon when I discussed further with the editor-in-chief of the Observer we

figured that users can be asked to pay upfront the cost of one month news feed.

Of course then the newspaper concerned would have to have a bank account in

London or USA for quick transfer of payments. This we believe would take care of

the problem of collection.



Note that papers cost on average D5.00 per issue (about 50cents). Daily

Observer comes out daily, but The Point , Foroyaa, and Gambia Daily publish (at

most) TWICE a week. So I guess the subscription could not cost more than US2.00

per week or US8.00 per month for all four papers.



Sankung





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 12:41:10 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Sankung:



perhaps you should continue the discussions with the two papers and then

give us your recommendation(s). Your efforts will go along way to satisfy

our insatiable appetites for information on The Gambia. I am sure the

editors will aware of the impact such access could have on their circulation

and consider it in figuring out the cost to us. If the cost isn't

exhorbitant, it may be a good idea for us to come up with the amount

through voluntary contributions. A manager, owner, or any other member

could be designated to seek/collect contributions.



Also, I was asked to provide information to the local media about Gambia-l

since its inception but I have still not done so. My apologies. Sankung,

given the fact that you have been holding discussions with the Observer and

Foroyaa, would you be willing to do that. I am sure Abdou can provide you

with the piece relating to the List's history for your use.



Let me know what members think!



Peace!

Amadou



PS: added new members; intros. expected!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 13:55:14 -0500

From: Yaikah Jeng <

To:

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

Message-ID: <



fatou,

very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is that

most times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.

the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendency

to place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved an

elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a

minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their

demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm

concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they

should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of

hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........

Yaikah.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:27:24 -0800

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



Jean Philippe Badiane has been added to the list. We welcome him and look forward to his intro and contributions to gambia-l.



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 22:35:34 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Thieves

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Heidi Skramstad wrote:

>

> > From: "SAL BARRY" <

> > Organization: Arkansas State University

> > To: "Heidi Skramstad" <

> >

> > Date: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 07:43:32 CST

> > Subject: Re: Thieves

> > Priority: normal

>

> > Heidi,

> > Have anyone accuse former politicians of stealing ? Do you feel

> > some of us are jealous of former politicians ? Can you elaborate

> > more on your piece ?

>

> Sal, just read Bas's posting on the 5th of November :

> .Almost all these people belong to the Ancien Regime, one way or

> > the other;and since you can't teach old comedians new tricks,it would be

> > in the best interest of the country if these people stay out of

> > politics,because,for them,the only tricks one should master on the the

> > political theater are theft, fraud and deceit.And i am sure you will

> > agree with me that those decadent skills have no place in our second

> > republic.>

>

> And his reply to me on the 7th of November:

>

> > Much of what we have been discussing here about the moral integrity or

> > the lack of it of our former rulers may not sound sober to you, but I

> > can tell you a couple of sober things here if you wouldn't mind.

> >

> > First,the dicussion was about a specified number of people released from

> > prison by Mr. Jammeh a few days ago.So there was no question of balnket

> > accusation of everyone who took part in the former government.

> >

> > Secondly,the C.V.'s of most of the personalities on that list is so well

> > known that only Gambians living on Mars would need the service

> > of a judge to help them pass a judgement on them. >

>

> This was exactly what I meant. Bas argues that because, according to

> him all Gambians know what these people have done, there is no need

> for any further juridical process. If this is the legal protection

> he finds sufficient for Gambian citizens, I have no further comments.

>

> Heidi Skramstad

>

> >

Heidi,

I hope this gross misrepresentation of my argument is inadvertent and

not in anyway deliberate on your part.I believe in due process of law

whenever there are punishments to be meted out.But we are not talking

about legal punishments here.All I am saying is that playing a

leadership role in a democracy is a PRIVILEGE and not a RIGHT, so that

people of dubious integrity or competence should be denied the honour of

leading their people.That is precisely why you have a committee in the

U.S. House Of Representatives that is responsible for screening

potential candidates for public offices in the United States.Now, if

what the U.S. press did to the U.S. Supreme Court Justice,Justice

Clarence Thomas during his nomination for a post in the U.S. Supreme

Court was motivated maily by jealousy,then I would accept your

insinuation that when Gambians also complain or raise moral questions

about their former leaders,they are not doing it because they feel

betrayed or offended or cheated by the past performance and behaviour of

these people,but simply because they are jealous of them.

Such absurdity,I have have never heard before!!!!!!



Regards Bassss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 12:03:21 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: CORRECTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



ONE OF THE POSTINGS....NOT SOME OF THE POSTINGS. HOPE THE MESSAGE IS UNDERSTOOD

ANY WAY.

MUSA



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 23:56:50 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Yaikah Jeng wrote:

>

> fatou,

> very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is that

> most times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.

> the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendency

> to place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved an

> elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a

> minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their

> demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm

> concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they

> should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of

> hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........

> Yaikah.

Yai!

Placing an unacceptable amount of burden on the individual is by no

means unique to Gambian society.Every human society or culture has

certain expectations of its individuals that are not necessarily

conducive to the realisation of happiness.That is why we have neurosis

not only in Gambia, but in all human societies.Societal or cultural

pressures can be very powerful indeed,but they are not as invincible as

some would like us to believe.Each and everyone of us knows a handful of

individuals in our neighbourhoods who simply would not give in or

surrender to our society's irrational demands.Now, the very fact that at

least some can resist these pressures means that it can be done.That is

why humans are moral animals.If you are absolutely clear in your head

that stealing,for example, is something you would never ever want to do

in your life,then nothing your family would do or say should make you

steal; as simply that.



Regards Basssss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:56:08 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: RE:ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



MEMBERS OF GAMBIA-L, I BELIEVE THE IDEA OF POSTING LOCAL NEWS PAPERS IN THE

GAMBIA ON THIS NETWORK IS WONDERFUL. THIS WOULD UNDOUBTEDLY, ADVANCE OUR

DEMOCRACY FOWARD; I'M ALL IN FOR IT.

IN SOME OF THE POSTINGS THIS MORNING, SOMEBODY SUGGESTED THAT WE ELECT A

SECRETARY TO ADVANCE THIS IDEA. IF I MAY SUGGEST LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THE

PIONEERS OF GAMBIA-L BE ELECTED TO CARRY OUT ANY FUNCTION, THIS SUBJECT MATTER-

ALBEIT WHOLE HOST OF ISSUES THAT WILL MAKE THIS "BANTABA" OF WHAT IT OUGHT TO

BE. FURTHERMORE, I SUGGEST THAT MEMBERS GIVE THEIR CONSENT TO MY PROPOSAL OF

ELECTING THE DISTINGUISHED PIONEERS AMADOU,TONY..AMONG OTHERS TO LEAD THIS

CHARGE.



AMADOU I'M WITH YOU ON THIS ONE...

MUSA JAWARA

VANDERBILT



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 23:07:52 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 13:55:14 -0500

> Reply-to:

> From: Yaikah Jeng <

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply



> fatou,

> very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is that

> most times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.

> the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendency

> to place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved an

> elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a

> minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their

> demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm

> concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they

> should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of

> hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........

> Yaikah.

>



Brothers & Sisters,



Welcome to all the new members, especially to Jean-Philip my good

friend (send me a private mail Philip).



Thanks to all the members for their contributions.

The above discussion on corruption, is very interesting. I agree with Yaikah

that, the pressure can be tough but it is possible to say no to

relatives. I myself, I have a relative who was had an "elevated" position,

and he said NO to many relatives. As a young boy I thought he was "hard hearted".

But, as I grow older I understand his situation more and more. People

always say "Da fa Naai" stingy or "Dafa Souhorr" wicked.



The fact that people do not react to corruption, does not make the

act "good".

I think most of you will agree with me that the problem goes deeper than that.

The question we should perhaps ask ourselves is"Who is in the position to react ?"

I would assume here, the "educated" population who have a better understanding

of how the state mechanisms works. Some of these have been trying to point out this,

but were "stopped" in various ways, like dismissals, lack of promotion,

using of close relatives and so on. A good number of these get

"recruited". The "old woods" tell them to "wake up, and live". Some

of these righteous people are even called crazy. I am tempted to

refer to corruption as an "institution". Institutions are not created

over night. And that makes it difficult (if not impossible) to change

them overnight. Some one mentioned the "bottom up" approach, I

totally agree, but this approach needs some kind of a leadership. I

stand to corrected, but the people who can effectively lead this

change are those who understand the way the system works. To change

something one has to understand it.

I strongly believe that, if we want to change this institution, we

should ask ourselves, "why do we have such a high dependency ratio

in The Gambia?" or in other words , why are their so many

dependents on people " with high position"? I will forge an answer

here. I think the answer to this partly brings us back to our earlier

discussion on poverty and its numerous (negative) attributes. (I will

not go into the poverty eradication discussion here). For the

the poor man, (all things being equal) it is obvious to ask the closest

person for help. You can call this piece reductionist, but I still

believe that, the eradication of poverty, should be the starting

point. If I can earn a living, why should I ask my a relative for help?

Finally, I will add that curbing corruption, should also be combined

with salary reviews. People should be paid salaries they can live

decent lifes on, if not, they will find a way to "balance their

budgets".

I will stop here for now.

Shalom.

Famara.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 23:18:44 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: Comments

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:06:39 -0400 (AST)

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Comments



> From: SAL BARRY <

>

> ------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------------

>

> >The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting is

> >informal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush

> >(I assume everyone is to some extent).

> >Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectifications

> >on your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.

> >

> >Adios

>

> NOTE: "Am" is not the same as "I'm", and things are taken "personally".

>

> Cho

>

Brothers & Sisters,



I think I said this before, but, please, stop sending us unnecessary

corrections. I think Amadou, once proposed the elimination of

unnecessary mails. I would like to propose that, one should only

send "CORRECTIONS" if they are important for the MEANING

of the message send, like Lamin's correction, but not minor spelling mistakes.

I guess we all learn "FILL IN THE BLANK SPACES" at school,

so we should be able to make sense of the messages.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:32:49 +0500

From:

To:

Message-ID: <



greetings, I'm a new member to the list, the name is Kekoye Sagnia,

preferred to be called Ke or Keks, attending college in Upstate NY. Major

is political science. Join the list in order to stay abreast of the

developments back home.Peace.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 96 16:54:13 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUP

Message-ID: <9611112254.AA00509@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Sankung, Compuserve and many other ISPs allow users in the US to also have web

pages at no extra cost. Is it different for users in the Gambia?



If it is not, then it is probably in the publishers' interest to set up a web

page with full publication content (text and graphics) for the reasons that

follow....



Any posting on the Internet (whether text or graphics and barring possible

Java hacks on the WWW) can be copied and pasted. The text-only scheme you are

recommending is certainly not exempt from subscribers to an on-line publication

cutting and pasting the content and mailing it off to acquaintances.



With a web page featuring both graphics and text, data traffic would not be an

issue since Compuserve accesses from the Gambia are currently international

calls to the UK or the US anyway... meaning that the Compuserve servers being

used are physically located in the UK or the US. I have not found it noticeably

slower to access graphics in the UK. Also, because the page would be developed

and polished off-line, the developers would not have to worry about logging

several hours on the Compuserve account concerned...



A number of things could be done to restrict access to the page so that only

subscribed users could have access to it. This obviously does not eliminate the

possibility of subscribers mailing friends the content (by cutting and

pasting) or simply giving friends their passwords. There is no way, that I know

of, around these loopholes...



US magazines on the Internet offset their subscription losses via revenues

from advertisements in their magazines' content. At the risk of being accused

of looking for Western solutions, I think the publishers in the Gambia might

want to consider the following possibilities very carefully:

-- Businesses in the Gambia that wish to reach Gambians abroad (I can't think

of any, BTW, and for that reason do not think this is a viable option.) could

be persuaded to pay more (because of the wider distribution) to list their ads

in these publications. Businesses that never did list their ads but wish to

reach Gambians abroad could be approached with the fact of wider distribution.

Again, because I cannot think of any businesses that would want to do this, I

don't think the latter is a viable option either.

-- The publishers could increase their ad listings to include businesses (both

foreign and Gambian) abroad. US $200, say, to have one's ad in "The Observer

Online" translates into ~ D2000... not bad at all. To G7 businesses or Gambian

businesses wishing to reach Senegambians abroad (and my guess would be that

there are several that would be, especially at reasonable charges), US $200 is

typically a pittance... The businesses just have to be wooed with the right

pitch.



Although text-only ads can be done, they are certainly not as eye-catching as

graphic ads, so that potential businesses would not take anyone seriously if

they were approached with a pitch for text-only ads.



The Gambian web site mentioned a few days ago would be a perfect place to have

links to the Gambian publication sites. Alternatively, Gambian publishers

could have the Gambian who set up the site post their on-line publications on

the same site. They could work closely with him/her, sending him/her e-mail of

publication content to post on the site, keeping track of the accounting, etc.

If the worry is the amount of work it would take, he/she would readily point

out that basic web page development is no more complex than word processing.



Sankung, I am very much interested in what you think of the above...





- Francis





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.







francis_njie@swissbank.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:00:13 -0500 (EST)

From: Isatou Secka <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





> Finally, I will add that curbing corruption, should also be combined

> with salary reviews. People should be paid salaries they can live

> decent lifes on, if not, they will find a way to "balance their

> budgets".

> I will stop here for now.

> Shalom.

> Famara.

>



Famara,



You raised a fundamental issue that everyone has been avoiding. We should

note that their has been no salary increases (to my knowledge with this

new government and

yet people are still surviving. That really convinces me that if there was

corruption it is still around, if not in greater practice. The average

Gambian earns about D1500 (this may be an over estimation) but this just

does not add up because the average cost of living cannot be sustained.

For instance, a bag of rice in approx D240, beef is D30/kilo (meat and

bone in 1995),

electric and water bill, children school fees and books, clothing, and

other incidental expenses, not to mention that most men have 2 or more

homes to take care. Even the so called top level official with their

D5000 salaries can hardly survive even if they have to live on their

salaries.



I beleive that government needs to get to root of the problem and review

salaries so that average "hard working " individual can "balance their

budget" as Famara puts it.



On a different note, does anyone know if the government has disclosed the

the salaries of current cabinet members including the president since we

now have democracy which makes them accountable to the citizens. If I am

correct, this was not made public during the millitary regime.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 19:03:48 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



On Mon, 11 Nov 1996, Famara A. Sanyang wrote:



> > elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a

> > minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their

> > demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm

> > concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they

> > should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of

> > hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........

> > Yaikah.

> >



>

> relatives. I myself, I have a relative who was had an "elevated" position,

> and he said NO to many relatives. As a young boy I thought he was "hard hearted".

> But, as I grow older I understand his situation more and more. People

> always say "Da fa Naai" stingy or "Dafa Souhorr" wicked.



Whether we like it or not, the reality is that your relative is

an exception to the rule, and sure we hope to develop more like him in the

long run. However, you yourself as a kid exhibited the type of thinking

that places pressure on the politicians, remember, not all individuals are

as strong as your relative, however this does not give them an excuse...



> I think most of you will agree with me that the problem goes deeper than that.

> The question we should perhaps ask ourselves is"Who is in the position to react ?"

> I would assume here, the "educated" population who have a better understanding

> of how the state mechanisms works.



The education cannot do the trick, for many of the politicians of

the former regime who have been branded corrupt were educated... Think

about that.



Some of these have been trying to point out this,

> but were "stopped" in various ways, like dismissals, lack of promotion,

> using of close relatives and so on. A good number of these get

> "recruited". The "old woods" tell them to "wake up, and live". Some

> of these righteous people are even called crazy.



This is again another reality of the world we live in, 'either

join in or get placed in a position were you cannot effect a change.'





I am tempted to

> refer to corruption as an "institution". Institutions are not created

> over night. And that makes it difficult (if not impossible) to change

> them overnight. Some one mentioned the "bottom up" approach, I

> totally agree, but this approach needs some kind of a leadership. I

> stand to corrected, but the people who can effectively lead this

> change are those who understand the way the system works. To change

> something one has to understand it.



I agree, that we have to understand it, but one individual cannot

change several decades of an ingrained institution especially if he/she

cannot offer an alternative. The leadership should come from the home,

from the parents to their children and so on, rather than from the gov't

to the employees. Just because a gov't is hard on corrupt officials

doesn't mean that corruption ends, people will find a way and means to do

what they want....

Even people who are relatively well off will turn to relatives

from time to time for help. The question

is why? Well every african society is based on the extended family, if

one individual makes it above the rest he/she is expected to pull the

family to his/her level. This is one of the strengths of our society,

even with our poverty-stricken nation, we have very few homeless

individuals etc, but again it is a major contributing factor to our

problems eg corruption.

Poverty eradication? Amin! Poverty eradication cannot be effected

without social reform, and the two go hand in hand. We should teach that

self-empowerment and not dependency should be the order of the day. How

many people are bothered with education, after all there is

'Bundes' and 'neka sait' as options, which as options take you no where

except deeper into the circle of dependency. Several of us have heard the

'janga, man munu ma ko, yen muy jangis demlen janga, yun denyo ut halis'.

It seems that the link between education and self-empowerment is not

obvious, again a social ideology that needs to be changed, especially in

this day and age of global literacy

Until such a day that we can effect such reforms that will teach

people to say no to demands that cannot be fulfilled legally, and teach

people not to make demands that cannot be fulfilled, and finally to teach

people to fend for themselves, and give them to tools with which to do so,

we will have a problem, but again, 'easier said than done'

















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:19:23 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Suggestions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII









Hi Gambia-l netters.



I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friends

and members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or any

expressions in one of our local languages, please provide if not

literal, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathize

with

the suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. I

personally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have always

followed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing what

I am suggesting while others have not.

Any other comments of this issue are welcome.

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:21:00 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Amadou Wadda has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be

looking forward to his introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 01:55:36 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



To our non-wolof speaking members, my sincere apologies, i forgot

to translate. here are the translations.



" orr i jidda" = gold jewellry from Jidda, Saudi Arabia



"cabinet ak salle" = two room house.



"mom su ko sachut kenen di na ko sacha"= if he doesn't steal it, someone

else will.



"yaha li ma am tey, elek mung chi loho Yalla" = spend what i have

today, Allah will provide for tomorrow.



"Bundes" = Germany



"neka sait" = become a second, third or fourth wife.



"janga, man munu ma ko, yen muy jangis dem len jangi, yun denyo ut

halis" = I'm not good at learning (or i don't want to), those of you who

are, go ahead and go to learning, we are going to earn (get) money. Note

that learning refers to an obtaining an education, particularly at the

higher level in this context.



Once again, i apologise and i hope it did not prevent you from

getting the general trend.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 15:21:12 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Suggestions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Tony,



I was going to say exactly the same thing before I read your mail. It

is great punctuating one's postings with local expressions. That is

beautiful. However, let us endeavour to explain what they mean not

only for the benefit of non-Gambians within us, but also for those of

us who may not understand them. In sum, I agree with Tony's suggestion.



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 09:57:07 GMT+1

From: "Heidi Skramstad" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Thieves

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Bas, I am sorry that I was not clear enough. My reply to Sal, using

your posting as an example, was a reply concerning accusations of

theft, and did not deal with jealousy. Others had already addressed

that question. I don't think your argument is motivated by jealousy.

I am sorry that I did not separate the two topics properly and thus

was easy to misunderstand.



Heidi Skramstad



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 12 Nov 1995 14:27:43 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Suggestions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



A. Loum wrote:

>

> Hi Gambia-l netters.

>

> I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friends

> and members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or any

> expressions in one of our local languages, please provide if not

> literal, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathize

> with

> the suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. I

> personally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have always

> followed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing what

> I am suggesting while others have not.

> Any other comments of this issue are welcome.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

Tony!

absolutely correct! Keep up the good work.



Regards Basssss!!



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 09:52:21 -0500

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: MORE INFORMATION ON THE FARAFENNI INCIDENT

Message-ID: <





Gambia-l,



More information on the Farafenni incident is unfolding now. As I mentioned

in my previous posting, the bandits are Gambians and also mercenaries who

have fought for various warring factions in Liberia. They would fight for any

one who can pay for their service.



The attack of the Farafenni Camp led to the lost of six lives. The soldiers

who lost their lives are :



1. Staff Sergeant Lamin Badjie of Sintet Village

2. Corporal Saikou Sidibeh of Kaur Janneh Kunda, Kaur

3. Corporal Essa Keita of Kaur Janneh Kunda, Kaur

4. Private Ebrima Manneh of No Kunda, Baddibu

5. Private Ebrima Bojang of Busura Village

6. Private Bakary Saidy of New Jeswang, Serre Kunda.



The following are wounded soldiers being treated at the Royal Victoria

Hospital in Banjul:



1. Corporal Sainey Cham

2. Lance Corporal Ebrima S. Fofana

3. Lance Corporal Essa Joof

4. Private Kawsu Jawara

5. Private Seedy Jawneh



This group of bandits were led by Abdoulie Sonko known to have come from

Nuimi Berending. Balo Kante also known as 154 Commander is responsible for

logistics supplies. He is from Kante Kunda, Jarra. Other members of the group

are Essa Baldeh(treasurer); Sulayman Sarr of Gloucester Street, Banjul;

Karamo Jibba of Bulanjor village, John Dampha a.k.a Omar Dampha and Joof

Damhpa of Jarra Kani Kunda; Yaya Drammeh and Kabibu Demba of Bereto.



Two members of the group have been arrested and they are Balo Kante and Yaya

Drammeh. The whole story will unfold in few days.



Tombong.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 08:31:52 -0800 (PST)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Suggestions

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Thank you Tony!



On Mon, 11 Nov 1996, A. Loum wrote:



>

>

>

> Hi Gambia-l netters.

>

> I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friends

> and members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or any

> expressions in one of our local languages, please provide if not

> literal, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathize

> with

> the suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. I

> personally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have always

> followed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing what

> I am suggesting while others have not.

> Any other comments of this issue are welcome.

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 11:37:33 -0500 (EST)

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

Message-ID: <

Content-Type: text



Perhaps I may add a few words to some of the issues being discussed on

hte list i.e. corruption, dishonesty in hte civil service. A closer

look at a number of the messages certainly revealed a condition more

than what the terms used here mean. It appears that a fundamental

problem is the clash of culture. The culture of traditional Gambia

society, and that brought by modern government.



As some of the contributors said, it is expected of the well off to

help the less well off. Many Gambians fall for this including the very

honest. What is apparent is that such a way of life as one demanded by

teh traditional society is not viable in present day government. Civil

servants are not members of the royal family who do not have the

devine power but a devine rigth to do whatever they want with the kingdoms

wealth (as conceived by our society) but mere ordinary people who are

only custodians and servants of our tax dalasis. Giving a small gift

(i.e. a bull to a visiting dignitary) is perfectly normal under our

tradition but can severely influence attitudes of those who under oath

pledged to be fair.



My arguement is that such a problem needs more than just a political

solution to it. It needs a fundamental reorientation of our social

value systems. The public must be aware of what belongs to them before

they can appreciate it values. They are yet to know that the taxes

they pay really belongs to them and not to the king and his royal

family. The public servant need to know that it is his interest and

benefit to see to it that the funds he is enstrusted are weel taken

cared of. majority of the civil service are yet to appreciate that

they are part of the government.



The bottomline is that we need eudcation as Famara summarised his

attitude towards his own family member. There must be deliberate

efforts to educate the public about their role in ensuring proper

governance. Ofcourse the administration needs education too. Thoses

within the service from the highest level to the lowest need to be

education about their resposibilities to the society as a whole and

the consequences immediate or long-term of their actions.



I've got to go now.



Malanding jaiteh







------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 10:58:30 -0800

From:

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="=====================_847481103==_"



--=====================_847481103==_

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



UDO conditions for particiapting in the forthcoming NAtional Assembly Elections





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 21:47:29 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To: nfaal@is2.dal.ca

Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



I would like to remind members to kindly sign their messages, and

this includes "NFAAL".

I would like to thank Ms., Mr. or Mrs. Faal for the contribution. I

will assume that you are lady ( to avoid being accuse as a sexist). I

am sorry for any ambiguities in my message. It is because I wanted to

keep it as short as possible. I don't know long you have been on the net,

but, for your info. I send in a contribution on the poverty

discussion, and there I discussed in "detailed" some proposals. I was

not so detail now, because I wanted to avoid repetition.



I am not sure if you got my point on the process of

institutionalization. I do not think we disagree much here.



One thing I want to clarify is my assertion that, the leadership for

change should be lead by people who understands how the modern state

works. I think Malanding's posting explained better what I was

trying to say. I am not preaching "elitism", the fact is that the

modern state is so complex that it will very difficult for a "layman" in

The Gambia, to lead the struggle for its reform. Remember not all the

educated Gambians allow themselves to be "recruited" in this filthy

game. We still have some good ones.

I can send you or any other new member my posting on poverty

eradication if you are interested.

Shalom.

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 08:29:22 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Dr Kalidou Bayo has been added to the list. We welcome him and will be

looking forward to his introduction and contributions.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 11:59:17 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New Members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



our ranks are swelling very fast, and that's a great sign for the List.

Andrea Klumpp and Peter da Costa have now been added to Gambia-l. We

should expect formal intros. from them soon.



Perhaps Peter can help us locate Dr. Chris da Costa, who was one of the

original members of the "bantaba" (group / community / gathering place)

before the transition to Gambia-l. I understand he moved from the UK to

UNLV.



Salaam!

Amadou Scattred-Janneh

(There is now another Amadou on board!)



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 10:06:27 -0800

From:

To:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Dear list managers,

Could you please add haddy janneh and fanta ceesay to the list.

haddy's address is

fanta's address is

thank you,

yama





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 10:53:51 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Four new members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







Bayard Lyons, Bai Mass Taal, Banky Njie and Julianna Baldeh have been

added to the list. We welcome them and will be looking forward to their

introductions and contributions.

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 14:03:53 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



UDP conditions for particiapting in the forthcoming NAtional Assembly

Elections



TAKING into account the UNPRECEDENTED irregularities that characterised the

campaign leading up to the September, 1996 Presidential Elections.



ALARMED at the manner at which the AFPRC/APRC FLOUTED and SUBVERTED

crucial provisions of the electoral code in defiant contempt of the PIEC.



BETRAYED by the PIEC for its failure to perform its role and execute its responsibility

to the contesting political parties and the nation with courage, fairness and neutrality.



GRAVELY concerned at the active participation of the Inspector General of Police,

Director General of The National Intelligence Agency and the Commander of The Gambia

National Army in the promoting and defending the political interest of the APRC.



ALARMED at the unprecedented violent level of the state sponsored intimidation and

harassment and violent physical attacks by members of the Gambia National Army (which

appears to be a wing of the APRC) on 22nd September 1996, between Brikama and

Denton Bridge and at N.I.A. Headquarters in Banjul where numerous supporters of UDP

were brutally beaten up and three of these victims were subsequently reported dead.



APPAULLED by the fact that several supporters of the UDP have been arrested and

detained by the police and the N.I.A at various detention centres including Jangjangbureh

prison during the last presidential campaign without charges being preferred against them

in court.



EXASPERATED by the fact that AFPRC/APRC denied the UDP the media time allotted

to the UDP and effectively excluded the UDP from the use of Radio Gambia and Gambia

TV with impunity during the campaign period.



CONSIDERING that it is in the supreme interest of the nation that democratic

institutions have become an important part of Gambian tradition since independence, it

should be rehabilitated promoted and maintained.



UNITED by the specific guiding spirit of JUSTICE, PEACE AND PROGRESS in an

environment of democracy and the rule of the law enshrined in the Motto of the UNITED

DEMOCRATIC PARTY.



CONVINCED that an atmosphere conducive to as free and fair election as possible

should be guaranteed by the PIEC to all political parties and candidates.





BASED on the above, The United Democratic Party will participate in the forthcoming

National Assembly Elections only if each and all of the following conditions are met in

FULL:

1) All persons presently detained at police stations, prisons, NIA cells or other security

centres for party political reasons be released IMMEDIATELY and

UNCONDITIONALLY.



2) Decree 45 empowering the NIA to search, arrest and detain any suspect is incompatible

with free party-political debate and MUST be revoked immediately.



3). The Inspector General of Police, the Director General of NIA and the commander of

GNA must officially and publicly declare and restore the allegiance of their respective

security services to the country and the flag and maintain strict party-political neutrality or

be forced to resign their offices.



4) That the PIEC in conjunction with some other pro-democracy institution conduct the

forthcoming National Assembly elections.



5) That International observers be officially invited to observe the conduct of the entire

election process (from campaign to declaration of results).



6) That a Judicial Enquiry be set up now to investigate and report on the brutal assault on

supporters of UDP by members of The Gambia National Army at various places between

Brikama and Denton Bridge on 22nd. September, 1996 to determine who the perpetrators

were with a view to prosecuting them for their criminality. The UDP is convinced that

unless the September 22nd. incident is dealt with, another state type terrorist attack on

UDP supporters may well be repeated in the forthcoming National Assembly election

campaign by the same thugs with impunity.



7) All national media broadcasts for and on behalf of political parties be controlled by the

PIEC with immediate effect. The Ministry responsible for Information with obvious

vested interest MUST no longer control what comes out of Radio Gambia or Gambia TV

in regard to party political issues. The PIEC must ensure by this control that there is as

far as possible a fair allocation of media time to each of the political parties.



8) The UDP DEMANDS that the NIA surveillance on its leadership ceases AT ONCE.

The UDP is not an unregistered, unrecognised, clandestine group involved in subversive

activities. The NIA is fully aware that the UDP is a registered political party and has a

large following in this country. The UDP regards this surveillance as crude harassment of,

reckless provocation to, and gross violation of the civil rights and privacy of, law abiding

citizens.



9) That polling agents MUST travel in the same vehicle in which ballot boxes are

transported to the counting centres.

10) That only candidates or their agents, the police and authorities responsible for the

conduct of the elections will attend at the counting of votes.



11) No political party should use Government resources-whether human or material- in

the furtherance of its political interest.



12) Results must before transmission to the Chairman of PIEC be signed by the returning

officer and by a representative of the pro-democracy institution present at the counting

centre. Results MUST NOT be sent to State House.















*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 18:09:12 -0500 (EST)

From: fatima phall <

To:

Subject: NEW MEMBERS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Special welcome to Haddy and Fanta.





IT'S AUNTY.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 15:24:12 -0800 (PST)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







The UDP and other political parties should have also demanded that the

increase deposit of 5000 dalasis ( approx $500 ) per candidate be reduced

to the original amount of 200 dalasis ( $20 ). I understand the

explanation given by Tombong for this huge increase, being that it was

done by the PIEC ( Provisional ( I forgot what the I stands for )

electoral commission as a means of meeting their expenditures. I have a

hard time accepting that simply because of the notorious tendencies of

African Executive branches of government controlling and dictating its

other branches and agencies who are most of the time denied and deprieved

of the right to exercise independent judgement. I cannot prove it but my

instincts tell me that this was not the PIEC's unilateral decision. I

view this as an obstacle for the opposition parties to be able to field

candidates in all the constituencies of the country. 5000 dalasis is a

lot of money in The Gambia for the opposition parties to put up for each

candidate.. I can understand if the amount was double to $400 but the

gigantic increase to $5000 is just something beyond my comprehension.

Any thoughts on that ? Do you think that the increase to 5000 dalasis

is justifiable ?

Thanks

Tony







========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 14 Nov 1995 14:50:35 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Tony and Gambial-l,



The increase is hard to imagine; the reason much too less convincing.

D5000 for each candidate is excessive. The hand of manipulation

cannot be ruled out here. I proposed a single election for both the

presidential and parliamentary elections. Such a rational politico-

economic stance is one thing we can credit the old regime for. If the

PIEC has suddenly realised it they cannot cover its expenses, then it

must have suffered from poor planning, or(?). This problem is

necessarily caused by the separation of the two elections. What a

waste of resources! Any further comments?



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 96 09:12 GMT+0200

From: Peter da Costa <

To:

Subject: Intro

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Hi there fellow Gambians and nuff respect listowners for accepting me to

membership of this restricted group.



My name is Peter da Costa, I'm 34 years old, a journalist by training, with

10 years in-field reporting experience and a graduate of London University

(1984) and The City University (1986). I started out at Marina International

School, and did spells at Methodist Prep (we grew up on the junction of

Dobson and Picton Street) and Gambia High school (I'm sure some of my

classmates, old friends and acquaintances are on this list).



I've done a lot of things since then, among them covering the Liberia civil

war and analysing socio-economic and political developments in sub-Saharan

Africa. In June 1994 I left Gambia for Zimbabwe, where I am presently based

(not many Gambians here, unfortunately).



I am currently the Regional Director for Africa of Inter Press Service

(IPS), the world's leading alternative media organisation. We turn the story

upside down and look at processes that underpin development, rather than at

news events. We were set up 32 years ago to counter the predominantly

North-South flows of information. My job is to run the administration,

fund-raise, market, develop new products, sit with lawyers when I have to

and work with NGOs on developing media advocacy skills. I also still write

(particularly on Telematics for Development issues) when I have time.



OK, enough of that. If I lurk too much and don't post enough, it'll be

because I am usually on planes and in strange places with no connectivity.

And being isolated down here, I hope to learn lots from you wise folks out

there.



Amadou Scattred Janneh was asking about my immediate older brother Dr Chris

da Costa. Well, he's moved from Wales to the U.S (Nevada to be precise) You

can get hold of him on:



My greatest expectation is that issues that were and are never discussed

back home can be aired on this list. We cannot, must not, allow The Gambia

to be a repository for mediocrity, which is where it's been heading since

independence -- despite the incredibe wealth of brilliance per capita that

exists among Gambians both at home and in the disapora.



If our contributions to our country are not respected at home (for reasons

of ethnicity, religion, political affiliation, envy or other destructive

reasons) let them be respected in cyberspace.



Cease fire

Peter

14.11.96



Peter K.A. da Costa

Regional Director for Africa

Inter Press Service (IPS)

127 Union Avenue

P.O. Box 6050

Harare ZIMBABWE

Tel: +263-4-790104/5

Fax: +263-4-728415

E-mail:

http://www.ips.org

http://www.link.no/IPS/eng/intro.html

________________________________________





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 10:12:01 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Intro

Message-ID: <19961114091516.AAA11340@LOCALNAME>



Gambia-L,

I hereby, welcome all new members added recently specially Peter da

Costa whom I surprisingly got a reply from when I sent an enquiry to

IPS.

Peter I hope that you people will not mind to have the Gambia related

issues being forwarded to the list from MISANET.



Peace

Momodou Camara



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 10:18:58 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <19961114092012.AAA9766@LOCALNAME>





Appeal on behalf of DEMOCRACY:

------------------------------



In any Democracy worthy of emulation, citizens should be

given the opportunity to represent their people regardless of how

rich they may be.



Any political party willing to contest for all 45 seats in the

forthcoming parliamentary elections in The Gambia has to pay a

deposit of D225.000 (two hundred and twenty five thousand Dalasis),

i,e five thousand Dalasis per candidate! How much this is expected to

serve the democratic process in the Gambia and how consistent it is

with President Jammeh's "commitment" to empower the Gambian people

is left to your fantasy. Yet let us ask, "how can such candidates

and parties be expected to be free of corruption when they are to pay

a quater of a million Dalsis and several more hundreds of thousands

for campaigning?".



Nonetheless the fact of the matter is that Jammeh's party

shall put up candidates, who even if unopposed shall be elected to the

next parliament.

Furthermore it is clear that parties without financial patrons or

sponsors will inevitably be sidelined since their meagre resources

would not allow for such extravagance. Citizens with knowledge,

sincerity and dedication are thus pushed to the sideline.



The purpose of this message therefore is to call for financial

support for THE PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC ORGANISATION FOR INDEPENDENCE

AND SOCIALISM (PDOIS), a party without financial patrons but one which

has spared no effort in contributing it's quota to Gambia's

democracatic process. Your support will be a useful contribution to

a parliament which will NOT be a RUBBER STAMP. Please note that end

of November is the deadline for registration of candidates.



Should you be interested in supporting PDOIS please send a mail

quickly or contact the Secretariat of the Party directly

through the following:

Tel.:00220 393177

Fax.:00220 393177 In the Gambia.



Thanks for reading through.



The future is not hopeless!

Beaten shall only be those who fold their arms and resign to fate!





PS: PDOIS campaign programme had been sent to the list earlier but it

could be forwarded to you if you are interested.

----------------------------------------------------------------------



Peace

Momodou

mcamara@post3.tele.dk





























*******************************************************

URL



**"Start by doing what's necessary, then what's

possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***



------------------------------



Date: 14 Nov 1996 10:57:55 +0100

From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" <

To:

Subject: New member

Message-ID: <post.ut328aed2e*/c=NO/admd=Telemax/prmd=Norad/o=Oslo/s=Ceesay/g=Ba-Musa/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: post.ut328aed2e

Content-Return: Prohibited

Mime-Version: 1.0







Hello fellow Gambians,



I wish to take this opportunity to indtroduce myself. My name is Ba-Musa

Ceesay. I`m presently working for NORAD(The Norwegian Agency for

Development Cooperation) in the Dept of Information and Cultural

Cooperation.

I am the secretary of the Islamic Movement in Norway and one of the

leaders of The Gambian Association.

I was told about the Gambia L by a friend last summer in Denmark but I

lost the address until another friend introduce me to the net a few days

ago.



The idea is excellent and I`m excited.



Take care



Ba-Musa Ceesay

Norbyg. 3

0187 Oslo

tlf. 22 31 46 45

22 17 39 88 priv.







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 09:32:32 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: value of the Dalasis

Message-ID: <



Hello Gambia-l,

Our currency value has not changed much if any against hard

currencies. After the revolution in 1981, the dalasis fell

( I think). For the past two years the dalasis held steady.

Can anyone help explain why.





Sal



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:58:57 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Intro and more

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hello members of GAMBIA-L!



Thanks for your welcome!



My name is Andrea Klumpp, I have been in contact with Gambians at home

and abroad (Germany) for some years now and I had the chance to learn a

lot about Gambian life, politics and concerns. I've been there twice and

hope to stay there for some time in a peaceful future.



The democratic movement, the latest developments and the unforseeable

direction the country is taking at the moment, is concerning me and I

would appreciate exchange of information, views and ideas with the

members of this list.



I am reading FOROYAA weekly, and call The Gambia frequently to keep

myself informed.



Q: Is there an archive of this list available? If yes: where?



Has last Friday's shooting at Farafani Baracks already been discussed?

According to my information, a press conference was hold with two of the

so-called rebels which had been caught. They stated that they were

participants of the '81 coup, that they left Gambia for Libya, where

they were trained. They went to Liberia then and later to Senegal. They

left their unit and a number of 40? (14?) came back to the Gambia. On

their run away they had to leave the hostage and the captured weapons

behind...tbc.



Could someone please forward the PDOIS campaign programme to me?



Thank you.



Jamma ak jamma,



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 11:19:57 -0500

From: Yaikah Jeng <

To:

Subject: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY -Reply

Message-ID: <



Mo,

Hi, it's Yaikah. I think that you should forward at least some sort

of agenda this particular party has for the Gambia if, as far-fetched

as it may sound, they do win some parliamentary seats. I think that

this could help people in making a decision as to whether or not to

contribute to a fund for the party. thanx.

Yaikah!





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 13:00:49 -0600

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Job Positions/ Graduate Assistantships/ Proposal funding (fwd)

Message-ID: <v02130501aeb11b87c4be@[128.146.141.79]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"





>4) Jobs/Internships

>

>a) Graduate Associate Position: Ohio MSEA/ASEQ Education Project. Assiting in

>educational product development regarding agricultural systems and the

>environment. Agricultural Engineering Building

>

>A message received from Dr. Larry C. Brown, Associate Professor, Food,

>Agricultural and Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University:

>

>Temporary Graduate Associate Position Available January, 1997.

>

>The Ohio MSEA/ASEQ Education Project is looking for a Graduate Associate to

>assist in educational product development regarding agricultural systems

>and the

>environment, with a strong focus on water resources.

>

>This is a temporary position, lasting from one to three quarters, starting

>January or February, 1997. The stipend is $1,000/month, and carries a tuition

>and fee waiver. The location for the position is the Agricultural Engineering

>Building.

>

>Responsibilities: The focus is educational product development and

>distribution.

>The GA will work with the Ohio MSEA/ASEQ research project team, specifically

>those in Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, Natural Resources,

>Agricultural Economics, and Horticulture and Crop Sciences. The supervisor

>will

>be Dr. Brown.

>

>The GA will be responsibile for reviewing research publications and reports,

>summarizing research results, and preparing draft educational materials. The

>target audience includes agricultural producers, policy and decision makers,

>Ohio citizens, and educational, technical, financial assistance, and

>regulatory

>agency personnel who work with and advise agricultural producers and natural

>resources managers. Therefore, some of the same information must be structured

>differently in various educational formats to focus on several audiences. The

>GA will receive authorship credit, and may have an opportunity to be first

>author on some publications. There may be some opportunities for professional

>meeting presentations.

>

>Requirements: The GA absolutely must have proven, excellent written and verbal

>communication skills. There is no time for learning on the job. The GA

>will be

>expected to work with scientists, engineers, and state and federal agency

>personnel, as well as graphic illustrators and editors. Initiative,

>focused work

>habits, self-starter talents, good people skills are a must. The GA will be

>responsible for 20+ hours of work per week throughout the appointment period.

>Proven experience with word processing, spread sheets, graphics, and slide

>making in both MAC and DOS environments is desired. A mature GA who is in

>their

>last year of their degree program, who knows the system and their way around

>campus is desired. There may be some travel within Ohio and across the Midwest

>Region required (expenses covered).

>

>Additionally, the GA may have the opportunity to contribute to the development

>of regional publications that will have great visibility across the nation.

>There is some potential for the GA to conduct their individual research in an

>area related to the responsibilities of this position, or possibly to

>extend the

>research scope of their existing project.

>

>Applications: By December 15, please send to the name and address listed

>below a

>current vitae, with a cover letter (2 pages minimum) that summarizes your work

>and research experiences. A decision will be made in January 1997, and the

>tuition and fee waiver can be made retroactive to January 6 for the quarter.

>Please, no walk-ins.

>

>For more information: Larry C. Brown, Associate Professor, Extension

>Agricultural Engineer, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological

>Engineering, 590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus, OH 43210-1057, 614.292.3826

>(ph);

>614.292.9448 (fax);

>==============================================================================

>5) Call for Proposals (Funding)

>

>a) Conservation Technology Support Program: GIS granting program

>

>Request for proposals:

>

>The Conservation Technology Support Program is pleased to announce its

>geographic information system granting program for 1997.

>

>The Conservation Technology Support Program (CTSP) is a granting program

>established in 1994 designed to provide hardware, software, and training to

>nonprofit organizations addressing environmental and conservation issues

>so that

>they can undertake a variety of projects using a geographic information

>system

>(GIS).

>

>1997 is the third year of the Conservation Technology Support Program. In the

>previous two years, in-kind grants of hardware, software and training

>valued at

>more than $2 million have been awarded to approximately 85 organizations. The

>primary intention of this year's program, as in the past, is to provide a

>comprehensive package of GIS support to organizations that can demonstrate the

>need to apply appropriate GIS methods to accomplish their objectives, but lack

>the tools to do so. In 1997, CTSP is particularly interested in supporting

>organizations that use GIS as a strategic tool to effectively communicate

>spatial concepts to engage constituencies or communities in resource

>conservation or environmental protection. The CTSP is a partnership between

>Hewlett-Packard Company; Apple Computer, Inc.; the Environmental Systems

>Research Institute (ESRI), publishers of GIS software; the Smithsonian

>Institution's National Zoological Park Conservation and Research Center (CRC);

>and the Conservation GIS Consortium (CGISC), a national association of

>nonprofits that provide technical support to and environmental nonprofits

>in the

>use of GIS. Under the partnership, Hewlett-Packard and Apple donate

>computers,

>peripherals and software; ESRI contributes software and training; and CRC and

>CGISC provide specialized GIS training. No cash grants are made. CGISC is the

>coordinating institution for this effort. Additional hardware and software is

>provided on an "as available" basis under a Co-Sponsor Program by Trimble

>Navigation, GTCO Corporation, Iomega Corporation, ERDAS Incorporated, and

>Microsoft Corporation. These donations enable a smaller number of grantees to

>acquire global positioning system (GPS) units, digitizing tablets, multidisk

>storage devices, image processing software, and data management software. The

>CTSP program is open to all U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations

>active

>in conserving, protecting or restoring our natural environment. The

>application

>deadline is January 17, 1997. If you would like to receive information about

>applying for a CTSP grant, send an email message to

>

>Conservation

>Technology Support Program. C/o Conservation GIS Consortium, 324 Fuller

>Avenue -

>Suite C2, Helena, Montana 59601-5029

>

>In addition:

>- JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Would you like to manage CTSP? Send an email message to

>

>- ESRI CONSERVATION PROGRAM: ESRI also donates GIS software in addition to

> the CTSP. For more information, send an email message to

> visit

>==============================================================================

>6) Additional Information Received

>

>a) Book Sale OSU

>

>The Ohio State University Libraries Book Sale: Tens of thousands of new

>and used

>books: Textbooks; schoolarly, Reference, and Technical Works; Fiction;

>Paperbacks and hardcover; and MUCH MORE (comic books, records, videotapes)...

>Most Items $2 or less! The sale is held on November 7th (8:30 am to 6:30

>pm) and

>November 8th (8:30 am to 4:30 pm) 122 (1st floor) and 001 (ground floor) Main

>Library, 1858 Neil Avenue Mall. For more information call (614) 292-6151.

>

>b) Gradroots Social Gathering

>

>A message form Phoebe Atkinson to all Natural Resources ESGP students:

>

>For those of you going through the mid-quarter frazzles, why don't you take a

>break and visit with some of your Gradroots cohorts! This Friday, November 8,

>gradroots is having a social gathering. It will include dinner and a few times

>around the OSU ice rink. We have the option of going to the 8pm-10pm open

>skate

>session or the 10:15pm to 12:15pm open skate session. It all depends on where

>and what time we want to meet for dinner. Please give us your input if

>you are

>interested in attending by responding to

>THE FUN!!! ALL HARD WORK AND NO PLAY MAKES GRAD SCHOOL AWFULLY LONELY! We hope

>to see you there!!!

>

>By the way, the admission fee for the ice rink, if you are an OSU student, is

>$2.00 for general admission and $2.00 for skate rental, if you don't have your

>own. If you don't have an OSU ID with you, it is $4.00 general admission. Once

>we get a concensus on when people want to meet, we'll send out another note to

>let you know when and where to meet. If you have any great ideas as to

>where to

>go for dinner, let me know! (

>==============================================================================

>7) Smile of the Week

>

>Forwarded............(hope this is allowed....flames to me, not to the

>ESGP-program. Please TAKE THIS AS A JOKE):

>

>I cannot check the authenticity of this message (not that it matters....) but

>the message I received stated that this is the transcript of an actual radio

>conversation of a US naval ship with Canadian authorities off the coast of

>Newfoundland on October, 1995.

>

>Radio conversation released by the Chief of Naval Operations 10-10-95.

>

>Americans: Please divert your course 15 degrees to the North to avoid a

> collision.

>

>Canadians: Recommend you divert YOUR course 15 degrees to the South to avoid

> a collision.

>

>Americans: This is the Captain of a US Navy ship. I say again, divert YOUR

> course.

>

>Canadians: No. I say again, you divert YOUR course.

>

>Americans: THIS IS THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER USS MISSOURI, WE ARE A LARGE WARSHIP

> OF THE US NAVY. DIVERT YOUR COURSE NOW!

>

>Canadians: This is a lighthouse. Your call.

>==============================================================================

>Answer to Trivia Question of this Week: Bogor has held a World Record for the

>greatest number of thunderstroms in a year (approximately 230 per year, check

>the Guinness Book of Records to be sure).

>==============================================================================

>Mail Server Information: Users may subscribe to the ESGPNEWS list by

>sending an

>e-mail to

>subscribe ESGPNEWS Firstname Lastname. This message has to be sent from the

>user's own e-mail account and should not include anything else than the above

>message. Contributions to the newsletter can be sent by replying to the

>newsletter (

>==============================================================================

>







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 12:08:54 -0400 (AST)

From: "Inqs." <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



> Any political party willing to contest for all 45 seats in the

> forthcoming parliamentary elections in The Gambia has to pay a

> deposit of D225.000 (two hundred and twenty five thousand Dalasis),

> i,e five thousand Dalasis per candidate! How much this is expected to

> serve the democratic process in the Gambia and how consistent it is

> with President Jammeh's "commitment" to empower the Gambian people

> is left to your fantasy. Yet let us ask, "how can such candidates

> and parties be expected to be free of corruption when they are to pay

> a quater of a million Dalsis and several more hundreds of thousands

> for campaigning?".







Good question! This is ridiculous beyond belief, i mean to even

get a majority, one would probably have to approach if not exceed the

100,000 dalasis mark. Perhaps there is a money tree in Gambia that we

don't know about......

And we were hoping to end corruption, yeah right, dream on.....





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 18:28:31 +0000

From:

To:

Subject: Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <19961114172948.AAA11312@LOCALNAME>



> Mo,

> Hi, it's Yaikah. I think that you should forward at least some sort

> of agenda this particular party has for the Gambia if, as far-fetched

> as it may sound, they do win some parliamentary seats. I think that

> this could help people in making a decision as to whether or not to

> contribute to a fund for the party. thanx.

> Yaikah!

>

>

Gambia-l,

Below is a campaign programme from PDOIS as requested by some

members.

Welcome, to all new members.



Best regards

Momodou Camara



.......................................................................







PDOIS SUPPORT

COMMITTEES ABROAD



The Gambia is a Sovereign Republic. She belongs to all of us.

We, the Gambian people, are the guardians of our destiny. We should shape the

economic, political, social and cultural life of the country.



No single Gaambian or family can build roads, schools,

hospitals, etc. entirely on their own. No single gender, religious sect, language

grouping can live as a seperate unit in the Gambia and still promote progress.

The preservation of unity of The Gambia is the basis of our survival as a people.



However, Gambians need roads, schools, hospitals and other facilities.

All of us cannot meet everyday to discuss and agree on the sums of

money we are to put aside to build roads, schools, hospitals and so on

and so forth and where to build them.



Each family cannot make its own laws to protect its members. All

Gambians cannot meet everyday to make laws for the protection of

citizens.



This is why we need to elect representatives from among our fellow

citizens and give them the responsibility to make laws for the

country. This is why we elect members of the National Assembly who

are also to see that the country's government operates acording to the

laws.



Furthermore, we are are to elect representatives to collect money from

us to provide social services. We may elect individuals who share

nothing in common to be our representatives. This may lead to

conflicts which may incapacitate them from running the country.



Political parties help to bring people together under a common programme

and platform which can be put before the people to get their support.

Once that support is gained the representatives can work in harmony

to impliment the programme if they are sincere to their contract with

the people. Political parties are therefore to explain how they intend

to run a country in a manifesto or programme of action which is their

contract with the people.



Representatives, party members and supporters or volunteers are supposed

to explain the programmes of a party to the people andd mobilize them

to support such a programme by voting for the representatives.

Therefore, PDOIS party members and supporters or volunteers are

required to know what PDOIS intends to do and spread the clear views

gained to the people so as to enlist their confidence in supporting

PDOIS' candidates. The people are also to judge the performance of

PDOIS' government on the basis of the programme it puts before the

people to win their support.



A SUMMARY OF PDOIS' PROGRAMME



PDOIS recognizes that a government which relies on tax alone to provide

services is bound to increase the suffering of a people who are

getting poorer and poorer. The only way to reduce tax burden is to

create a balance where a part of the sum derived from the people will

be spent on social services while another part is spent to build the

productive base of the economy such as buying fishing vessels and

establishing plants to process fish, vegetables, fruits and livestock

products.



Furthermore, groups of women and men gardeners and farmers can be

assisted with boreholes, marketing facilities, etc. so that they can

boost up their production and their income. For example, if ten women

share a farm, an earning of D100,000 can enable each to earn D10,000.

Each may contribute D1000 or D2000 for village development inorder to

provide the pumps, schools, clinics, etc. the village needs. This will

lead to both personal and social development.



On the other hand, there are Gambians and foreign investors who may wish

to invest and operate enterprises in the country. PDOIS will establish

an enviroment conducive for the efficient operation of such

enterprises so as to facilitate optimum benefit for the country and

the investor. Foreign debts will be primarily directed to boost up

production so that the debt can be repaid without imposing more taxes

on the people or diverting what should be used to provide for services

to pay for debts.



If you support this programme you may indicate your wish to be a

PDOIS member or supporter.



ON OUR POLITICAL PROGRAMME



Representatives of PDOIS are to be elected to impliment a party

programme. PDOIS' representatives are therefore, to work as a team. In

the area of government, PDOIS' presidential choice shall not

excercise monarchial powers but would function as a chairperson of a

team of cabinet members who are experts in their respective areas. The

decicion of the team shall always be respected by all. PDOIS stands

for a team approach to governance.



Furthermore, in relation between government and people, PDOIS

stands for the checking of government from below. Hence, there shall be

Complaints and Problems Solving Committees in villages, wards, work

places, etc. to ensure that there is justice everywhere.

Village heads, leders of mosques and churches, heads of human rights

organizations and professional associations, etc shall be human rights

commissioners who shall have access to jails, prisons, and to make

enquires from authorities regarding all allegations of human rights

violations.



Finally, there shall be universal litracy and civic education to ensure

that all citizens are fully aware of how much money government takes

from them to what use they are put as well as the whole mode of

operation of the state. In this way, the people would be able to

distinguish a just government and an unjust one, one that is

representing the people properly and one that is guilty of misrepresentation.



If you are in support of such a programme, you may declare your wish to

be a PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.



PDOIS recognizes that no nation can survive in isolation. A country may

have a mature foriegn policy which will enable it to relate to all

countries in the world on the basis of equality or it may operate

acording to the principle that "my enemy's enemy is my friend" which

was the cornerstone of the foreign policy of the Cold War years. PDOIS

recognizes that foreign policies lead to international sabotage and

gun boat diplomacy. PDOIS therefore intends to pursue a mature foreign

policy by first building a well managed economy run by an organized,

highly motivated, fully aware and free people who do not harbour any

hostile intententions against any people. In this way, it will earn

the respect and love of all peoples in the world and the recognition

of all pragmatic leders in the world.



If you support such a foreign policy you may register your

desire to be a PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.



ON FOREIGNERS



Many Gambians are abroad and are subjected to the same uncertainties as

other foreigners are subjected to. This is why PDOIS intends to create

a situation in the Gambia which will be worthy for emulation elswhere.

It is PDOIS' intention to ensure that foreigners in the country are

organized and treated fairly.



It shall be a norm for citizens of each country to form an organisation

and elect a committee of representatives on democratic lines. The

committee shall be regestered with the state and shall be recognized.

All citizens of a particular country would be required to register

with the committee if they want to be resident in The Gambia. The

recommendation of the committee for residential permit shall be

considered by the state. Each committee shall take up any complaint

lodged by their nationals with state authorities. In this way,

injustices against foreigners can be minimized.



THE TASK OF A PDOIS MEMBER



A PDOIS member must be fully informed of the party's programme,

principles and methods of work; ensure the effective dissemination of

party programmes and principles to the voters and mobilize their

support;



- identify potential party members and volunteers to help in the

dessimination of party programmes and principles;



- keep abrest of the party's campaign strategy and ensure its effective

implementation; identify problems and issues which are ostacles to the

implementation of the party's campaign strategy and inform the proper

Campaign Committee for action;



- identify candidates in a constituency who can best implement

the party's programme when elected;



- liaise with the Campaign Committee in one's area;



- take initiative to do whatever is necessary to get the message

across to the people.



A PDOIS member is a community oriented person. He or she must

take interest in everything that takes place in his or her community. He or

she shall be able to attend all activities people engage in his or her

community, such as burials as long as time permits.



A PDOIS member should be able to clarify issues for people and be

willing to seek for more ideas if he or she finds himself or herself

not adequately prepared.



A PDOIS member should strive to persuade rather than impose his

or her views.



A PDOIS member shall not treat insult with insult or get angry at

opponents who refuse to understand; on the contrary, exchanging

hostility with warmth and clear explanation may win opponents.



A PDOIS member should be convinced that representation is a

service and not a position of privilege; that election campaing is not a war

between rivals for a golden fleece, but a time to enligthen people so

that they can choose their best representatives.



A PDOIS party member shall always strive to gain clearer ideas

so that one can have conviction in clarifying issues and thus win the

confidence of the voter.



A PDOIS member should strive to work to his or her optimum irrespective

of whether others are doing so or not.



A PDOIS member should see himself or herself equal to all other members

and should not compromise with anything that would harm the interest

of the people.



A PDOIS member must:

- give personal attention to all volunteers;

- show enthusism;

- try to make people active;

- develop a team spirit among volunteers; make them feel wanted,

encourage a sense of belonging, mantain personal contact with voters,

listen to their difficulties and keep them motivated;



- identify consistent volunteers who prefer to be members.



PDOIS SUPPORT COMMITTEES



A group of volunteers or members abroad may establish PDOIS Support

Committees. The Support Committees may deciminate the programme and

principles of the party to Gambians and other concerned persons

abroad, mobilise resouces, motivate family members at home to become

interested in PDOIS' programme and principles and do what ever they

deem fit to promote the interest of the country.



PDOIS Support Committees are autonomous. Once formed the National

Campaign Committee should be informed for documentation and

endorsement.



Once this endorsement is made, the Committee shall develop its own

priority areas.



GUIDLINES



The PDOIS Support Committees should operate on democratic principles. In

electing officiers, due regard should be given clarity, sincerity,

commitment to the task and determination to get people involved.



A PDOIS VOLUNTEET/SUPPORTER



A PDOIS volunteer/supporter is a person is who is restricted by time

or other concerns from being able to play an active and consistent

role in party activities but willing to assist with one or two things

at his or her convenience.



A PDOIS volunteer/supporter does what one is willing and capable

of doing at any given moment.



A volunteer should offer his or her services and be given specific

assignments which he or she can complete.



A volunteer /supporter must be asked to assess his or her situation

before accepting any responsinility.



A volunteer/supporter must not try to please any one.



A volunteer/supporter may keep the voters informed of the party's

programme, help in distribution of leaflets, cassettes, carry small

errands, etc.



NOW YOU MAY DECIDE:



1. I WANT TO BE A MEMBER



2. I WANT TO BE A VOLUNTEER

(Tick which ever you choose)



STATE FOLLOWING:

NAME

ADDRESS

VOTER CARD NO.

ADMINISTRATIVE AREA

SIGNATURE



Issued by

PDOIS' National Campaign Committee,

No. 1 Sambou Street,

Churchill Town,

P.O. box 2306,

Serre Kunda,

The Gambia,

Tel/Fax: 220- 393 177





.......................................................................









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 13:48:27 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="=====================_848015307==_"



--=====================_848015307==_

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"









POUVOIR JUDICIARE

OFFICE OF THE=20

EXAMINING MAGISTRATE





Ruling Granting the Lifting of the Conservatory=20

Seizures ordered on 17th October 1995 (CP/449/95)

And 17th November 1995 (p/11445/95)

=85=85=85=85=85=85=85=85=85.





According to PP No CP/449/95

According to PP No P/11445/95



The Examining Magistrate





In view of the petition made by the Republic of Gambia, via the medium of=

their counsel,=20

Mr. Dante CANONICA, on the 14th of August, 1996. Referring to the LIFTING=

of the=20

conservatory seizure ordered on the accounts and possessions owned by Mr.=

Ebou Jallow=20

or which he has economic right at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in=

Geneva,=20

as well as the restitution of the amount seized to the Republic of Gambia:



Whereas the outcome of the said proceedings:



That by fax n 17th October, 1995, the Federal Police Office placed before=

the Geneva=20

authorities a request for temporary measures dated 12th October, 1995,=

emanating from=20

the Republic of Gambia and referring to the blockage of accounts held by=

Ebou Jallow at=20

the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in Geneva.



That these proceedings were accorded the number CP/449/1995:



That the blocking of accounts at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A which Mr.=

=20

Ebou Jallow holds or to which he has economic rights have been ordered on=

the 17th of=20

October 1995, by Mr. Vladimir STEMBERGER, examining magistrate in charge of=

case=20

at the time:



That the request for temporary measures from the republic of the Gambia on=

the 12th=20

October 1995 cites the theft of a sum of more than US$3,000,000 by Mr. Ebou=

Jallow,=20

former spokesperson for the Provisional Armed Forces Council (AFPRC).



That on the 12th of October, 1995, Mr. Ebou Jallow resigned his duties as=

spokesman for=20

the Provisional Armed Forces Council.



That on the same date, that is the 12th of October, 1995, the diplomatic=

passport No D=20

000815 issued on 20th February, 1995, to Mr. Ebou Jallow was declared=

invalid with=20

immediate effect.



That in other respects, on the 16th of October, 1995, the Republic of Gambia=

requested the=20

civil sequestration of all assets deposited in the name of Ebou Jallow and=

of which he=20

would be economic beneficiary at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in=

Geneva.



That the sequestration was executed by the Arve-Lac Prosecutions office on=

the 18th of=20

October, 1995:



That on the 14th of November, 1995, the Republic of Gambia lodged a penal=

complaint=20

for abuse of confidence, indeed theft, in the hands of Attorney- General of=

the Canton of=20

Geneva, a complaint mixed with a request for the penal sequestration of=

account no.=20

49275.1 at CREDIT LYONNAIS(SUISSE) S.A., allegedly held by Mr. Ebou Jallow;



That these proceedings were accorded the no. p/11445/95

That as part of these proceedings no. p/11445/95;



That as part of these proceedings no. p/11445/95, Mr. Francois PAYCHERE, at=

the time=20

Deputy Attorney-General ordered by registered mail dated 17th November,=

1995, the=20

temporary seizure of the amount of US$ 3,000,000- the property held on the=

accounts=20

held by Mr. Ebou Jallow or to which the economic right, and notably account =

no.=20

49275.1 and this is in pursuance of Article 115 ACPPGe.



That on the 16th of January 1996, an additional complaint relating to the=

sum of US$=20

20,000,000 was lodged by the Republic of Gambia against Mr. Ebou Jallow, an=

=20

additional complaint mixed with a request for sequestration of the accounts=

held by Mr.=20

Ebou Jallow or to which the he has economic right at the CITIBANK=

(SWITZERLAND)=20

as well as the CITIBANK N.A New York, branch of Geneva;



That the temporary seizure of the accounts held by Mr. Ebou Jallow or of=

which he has=20

economic right at the CITIBANK (SWITZERLAND) and CITIBANK N.A. NEW=20

YORK, branch of Geneva was ordered by Francois PAYCHERE, Deputy Public=20

Prosecutor, on the 18th of January, 1996:



That by the note from the Gambian Embassy in Paris dated 10th April,1996,=

the request=20

for the mutual aid was revoked; due to the fact national proceedings were=

pending about=20

the same facts before the competent authorities in Geneva.



That the civil sequestration No. 95 070354 H was validated by lawsuit no. 95=

143490 M=20

notified by decree.



That Mr. Ebou Jallow contested the validity of the notification by decree=

such as within=20

the framework of a request in belated opposition as within a request for=

provisional=20

measures referring to the prevention of the conversion of the civil=

sequestration;



That Mr. Ebou Jallow was nonsuited in these requests by the judgements that=

are made=20

today definitive:



That Mr. Dante CANONICA=92s request on 14th of August, 1996, for the lifting=

of the=20

sequestration indicates that the Prosecutor=92s Office would only await the=

lifting of the=20

conservatory penal seizure to hand over the sequestered funds to the=

Republic of Gambia.



UNDER THE LAW



The blocking of all the assets in the hands of CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A.=

in the=20

name of Mr. Ebou Jallow or those to which he would be the economic=

beneficiary, has =20

been ordered by the examining magistrate as part of the request for mutual=

aid no.=20

CP/449/1995 and in pursuance of art. 18. EIMP



The request for international judicial mutual aid having been retracted on=

the 10th of=20

April, 1996, the blocking of accounts in the hands of CREDIT LYONNAIS that=

was=20

ordered to be lifted on 17th October, 1995 will be lifted.



In other respects and within bounds of the national proceedings,=

P/11445/1995, the Public=20

Prosecutor=92s Office also ordered the conservatory seizure of the assets of=

Mr. Ebou=20

Jallow, or to which Mr. Ebou Jallow would be economic beneficiary, at the=

CREDIT=20

LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A; at CITIBANK SWITZERLAND and at CITIBANK N.A.=20

NEW YORK, a branch of Geneva, in pursuance of art. 115 A CPPGe, on the 17th=

=20

November, 1995, and the 18th January 1996, respectively.



Although the request coming from the counsel for the Republic of Gambia for=

the lifting=20

of the sequestration of 14th August, 1996 only relates to the lifting of the=

conservatory=20

seizure ordered by the examining magistrate, Vladmir STEMBERGER, that is,=

the one=20

ordered within the bounds of the proceedings CP/449/1995, the said request=

will be=20

considered as before bearing on the conservatory seizure effected on the=

assets of Mr.=20

Ebou Jallow or which he would be economic beneficiary, in the hands of=

CREDIT=20

LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A ordered within bounds of the proceedings P/11445/1995,=

=20

except to be faxed with extreme formality.



It is established that the seizure ordered within the bounds of penal=

proceedings can be of=20

probationary in nature, if the articles seizure are necessary to the=

revelation of the truth,=20

but the probationary also where it concerns the articles or assets which the=

judge at the=20

end must rule on the pursuance of art 58 CPS (SJ 1980 p.521; SJ 1981 p.393;=

ATF 120=20

IV 365).



As with the measures of the restraint, in order to justify seizure there=

must be sufficient=20

grounds which allow for the reasonable conclusion that the funds which are=

subject of=20

action came into possession of the holder as a result of an offense (SJ 1996=

p.362)



Heard as a witness on the 20th of March, 1996, the manager of the seized=

accounts at=20

CREDIT LYONNAIS explained firstly, that he went to Gambia where he met=

President=20

JAMMEH who wished he to open a personal bank account with CREDIT LYONNAIS.



The manager declared that on that occasion President JAMMEH and Ebou JALLOW=

=20

appeared to be on excellent terms, to the point where President JAMMEH gave=

Ebou=20

JALLOW a general power of attorney on his personal account. A sum of US$=20

1,7000,000 was paid into the said account in August 1995- deposited in cash=

by Ebou=20

JALLOW (PV instruction of MARCH, 1996 p.2)



Ebou JALLOW held the power of attorney on President JAMMEH's personal=

account=20

until the 13th of October, 1995, that is, the day after Ebou JALLOW's=

resignation from=20

his duties and the cancellation of his diplomatic passport (exhibit 3=

registered 18th April,=20

1996, by Miss Dougherty.



Secondly, for the US$ 3,000,000 in contention, transferred from the Central=

Bank of=20

Gambia to account no: 49275 opened in Mr. Ebou JALLOW's name at the CREDIT=

=20

LYONNAIS, the account manager is equally categorical: When Ebou JALLOW asked=

to=20

remove the entire US$ 3,000,000 in cash, the manager contacted President=

JAMMEH by=20

phone who confirmed to him that he was aware of the fact that the amount=

originated=20

from the Central Bank of Gambia and that it had been credited to Ebou=

JALLOW's =20

personal account.



President JAMMEH also declared that "it was in order" and that Ebou JALLOW=

would=20

withdraw all the funds because he was in Europe to carry out some commercial=

=20

operations (PV instruction of 20th March, 1996 p.2 in fine and p.3 in=

limine).



Under the circumstances, the assets credited to Ebou JALLOW's accounts at=

CREDIT=20

LYONNAIS not being the product or result of an offense, the seizure is=

lifted



Foe whatever purpose it may serve, it will be raised that even if the=

argument developed=20

by the Republic of Gambia in its complaint of 10th November, 1995, where to=

be=20

substantiated, viz., that Ebou JALLOW had embezzled funds from a special=

account=20

opened with the CENTRAL BANK OF GAMBIA without the knowledge of the Head of=

=20

State or any other authorized member (of. penal complaint 2. ch 3), we would=

arrive at=20

the identical result viz., that the seizure effected Ebou JALLOW"S accounts=

at CREDIT=20

LYONNAIS should be lifted



In fact, under the hypothesis, the competence of Swiss jurisdiction is not=

given, the=20

principle having acted in GAMBIA (order given in GAMBIA by Ebou JALLOW to=

the=20

BANK OF GAMBIA to transfer US$ 3,000,000- to account no. 49275-art. 3 ch. 1=

CPS), =20

the other conditions referred to in the Semaine Judiciare 1996, p. 360 and=

ss not be=20

fulfilled by surplus. Under this hypothesis also, and the lack of=

competence of the Swiss=20

authorities to authorize the conservatory seizures, the lifting of the=

seizure would also be=20

ordered.



GROUNDS FOR JUDGEMENT



Considered under the law art. 1 and ss CPS, namely 58, 58bis, 59 and 60:

1 and ss CPPGe, notably 115 A, 190 and 192. al. 1



EXAMINING MAGISTRATE



Authorizes the lifting of the conservatory seizure effected on the 17th of=

October and the=20

17th of November, 1995, on the accounts of which Mr. Ebou JALLOW is holder=

or to=20

which he has economic right at CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A



Gives notice to the Republic of GAMBIA, that is to their representing=

counsel, Mr.=20

DANTE CANONICA, as well as to Mr. Ebou JALLOW, that his counsel, Miss=

Elisabeth=20

DOUGHERTY, informing them of 10-day deadline from the date of notification=

within=20

which to file an appeal, by the registration of written pleas with the clerk=

of the Chamber=20

of Accusations.



Surrogate Examining Magistrate



J. STICKEL-ICUREL





--=====================_848015307==_--





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:24:38 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <



How do these Bankers see themselves in their profession?

Malanding





------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:31:40 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New members

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expected

from them as well as the other new members.



Amadou Scattred-Janneh



PS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 96 13:59:13 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <9611141959.AA00324@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





Solely as money keepers/managers, not moral judges...



- Francis





Begin forwarded message:



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:24:38 -0500

Reply-To:

Sender:

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

X-Cc:

X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCII

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



How do these Bankers see themselves in their profession?

Malanding





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.







francis_njie@swissbank.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 21:44:46 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To:

Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Brothers & Sisters,



Welcome to our newest members. Thanks to all you for your contributions.



I think the UDP's conditions are very good, and if ever met by the

new regime will develop our democratic "egg into a chicken". I agree

with Tony that the D5,000, should have been included. Tombong, tried

to explain the rationale for the increase in the deposits, but it was

not convincing at all. As one of the list members rightly put it " election

organization is not business" (not exactly the same words). One

question I want to ask Tombong: Why could the corrupt PPP regime

manage to run elections all these years, and the "righteous" and

"thrustworthy" APRC regime cannot? I pose these question direct to

Tombong because he declared that he is a supporter of the APRC, in

addition to his position as a public servant.

Musa once said that the "new regime will be more corrupt than the

former". I guess, am not the only one waiting for your reasons.

Back to the coming General Assembly elections. It is important to

emphasis that the APRC has just modified the PPP election machinery

to win, things like using government resources in campaigning,

support from the public servants, media coverage and so on.

I will like to appeal to the members and sympathizers of UDP,

to tell their contacts in Banjul, not to boycott the elections,

even if all their conditions are not met. My reason, is that,

it will be a set back for the democratic process, why? because it

will give the APRC, too strong a majority in parliament. This was

the case under the PPP era, and we have all seen the results the PPP's

power arrogance. The opposition in Zimbabwe did the same mistake

by boycotting the last parliamentary elections and that of course

strengthen Mugabe's power.

I think the opposition can try and find some positive things in the latest

developments in the democratization process. Here are two:



1. The separation of the Presidential from the Parliamentary Election.



This makes it possible for the opposition to know who the "enemy" is.

The advantage here is that, instead of antagonizing each other, they

can co-operate to get in as many MPs as possible against the

"enemy". This would not have been possible if everybody was expecting

to win. Since nobody would like to have a strong opposition.



2. The increase in the deposit to D5,000.



Since it will be too expensive for all the political parties to contest

in all the constituencies, it will be economically and tactically

wise to have only one opposition candidate in each constituency. This

means (all things being equal) all the votes of the opposition will

be one in each constituency, instead of sharing the votes among

themselves.

This is getting too long, in short, if the APRC, took this move to

weaken the democratic process, the opposition can exploit the move to

strengthen the process. Finally, to Tombong, and the other supporters

of the APRC, the "Soldiers with a difference" who came to empower the

people are now denying the same people the right to be elected in the

highest decision making organ in the country, just because they don't

have enough money. What do you make of these?

I will stop here for now.

Shalom,

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:14:59 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: The Gambia vs, Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <







Well said Francis," bankers are money managers not moral judges". May God

save us from these lunatics presently ruling our country.

If Ebou Jallow was able to transfer 3 mil dollars from Gambia to

Geneva without a problem, can you imagine what Jammeh and the rest of the

crew are enjoying today.



Agi Kumba



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:21:03 -0500

From:

To:

Subject: Re: New members

Message-ID: <v01540b00aeb0f16cf89a@[165.106.1.39]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



>Gambia-l:

>

>Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expected

>from them as well as the other new members.

>

>Amadou Scattred-Janneh

>

>PS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.





Hey,

I'd just like to say I'm glad to be on the mailing list!

I'm sure this'll be a great experience for me cause i'm kinda isolated from

everyone else, and it's nice to hear from people back home once in a while,

not to mention regularly :). And i'm a freshman at Bryn Mawr College in PA.

I hope that's an okay introduction cause that's about all there's to say.

Hope to hear from y'all soon.



Fanta :)









------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 22:47:22 +0000 (GMT)

From: "Y.Touray" <

To:

Subject: Re:

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



>

> >Gambia-l:

> >

> >Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expected

> >from them as well as the other new members.

> >

> >Amadou Scattred-Janneh

> >

> >PS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.

>

>

> Hey,

> I'd just like to say I'm glad to be on the mailing list!

> I'm sure this'll be a great experience for me cause i'm kinda isolated from

> everyone else, and it's nice to hear from people back home once in a while,

> not to mention regularly :). And i'm a freshman at Bryn Mawr College in PA.

> I hope that's an okay introduction cause that's about all there's to say.

> Hope to hear from y'all soon.

>

> Fanta :)

>

>

>

>



Welcome to the list Fanta.



Yus.



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 21:02:32 -0500 (EST)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: archives

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

As requested, I am posting the commands on getting access to

materials posted on gambia-l since January of 1996. The list postings are

archived on a weekly basis; so if you want to see something posted

yesterday, you would have to wait until Sunday the 17th (-: . Another

important note is that the archives are so big that if you try downloading

the entire archive, you should be prepared to store a couple MBs of mail !

To get an index of the list, send the following command

"index gambia-l archive" to

a list of file like the following:

gambia-l.log9601e (1 part, 3956 bytes) -- We did it !

gambia-l.log9602a (1 part, 60055 bytes) -- Re: We did it !

gambia-l.log9602b (1 part, 7037 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 1



the digits after the ...log are the year and date of THE DIGEST. So to

get the digest(s) for that week, send this command "get gambia-l digest"

where digest is for example gambia-l.log9601e. This would get you the very

first article of gambia-l. Please note that the quotations around the

commands are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be typed.

To leave this list, send this to the same address: "unsubscribe

gambia-l your_email_address".

IF you have any difficulties, please let me know.

Thanks and bye for now,

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************











------------------------------

GAMBIA-L Digest 42Topics covered in this issue include:1) Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detaineesby BEESEY@aol.com 2) Re: Deconstructing Democracy (fwd)by binta@iuj.ac.jp 3) Re: President Jammeh Releases More Detaineesby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 4) Re: Transforming the Public Serviceby "Charles S. Njie" < salieu@wam.umd.edu 5) Re: Commentsby "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu 6) Re: Commentsby C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA 7) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khanby "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 8) Re: Commentsby "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu 9) ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM 10) new memberby Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no 11) Re: Thievesby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 12) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 13) 18 MORE DETAINEES RELEASEDby TSaidy1050@aol.com 14) THE FARAFANNI INCIDENTby TSaidy1050@aol.com 15) NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSby TSaidy1050@aol.com 16) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby binta@iuj.ac.jp 17) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 18) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)19) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM 20) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 21) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 22) New Memberby sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)23) Re: Thievesby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 24) CORRECTIONby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 25) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Replyby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 26) RE:ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 27) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Replyby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 28) Re: Commentsby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 29)by ksagnia@itsmail1.hamilton.edu (keks)30) Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 31) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Replyby Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu 32) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Replyby "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 33) Suggestionsby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 34) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 35) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Replyby "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 36) Re: Suggestionsby binta@iuj.ac.jp 37) Re: Thievesby "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no 38) Re: Suggestionsby BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 39) MORE INFORMATION ON THE FARAFENNI INCIDENTby TSaidy1050@aol.com 40) Re: Suggestionsby Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu 41) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Replyby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 42)by mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu 43) Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Replyby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 44) New memberby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 45) New Membersby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 46)by mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu 47) Four new membersby "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 48) forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "by ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 49) NEW MEMBERSby fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu 50) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "by "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu 51) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "by binta@iuj.ac.jp 52) Introby Peter da Costa < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com 53) Re: Introby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)54) APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACYby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)55) New memberby "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no 56) value of the Dalasisby "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu 57) Intro and moreby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 58) APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY -Replyby Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU 59) Job Positions/ Graduate Assistantships/ Proposal funding (fwd)by njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)60) Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACYby "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca 61) Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACYby momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)62) Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallowby mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu 63) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallowby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 64) New membersby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 65) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallowby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 66) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "by "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 67) The Gambia vs, Ebou Jallowby Wildkumba@aol.com 68) Re: New membersby fceesay@brynmawr.edu (Waterloolu)69) Re:by "Y.Touray" < Y.Touray@e-eng.hull.ac.uk 70) archivesby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 71) another commandby ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu 72) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallowby binta@iuj.ac.jp 73) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "by BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA 74) New Memberby Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 75) POLYGAMY_IN_THE_U_S.by Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us 76) Fwd: mail From Matarrby momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)77) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallowby Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com 78) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallowby Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com 79) Cost of electionsby Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu 80) Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "by "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 81) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallowby "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no 82) origin of documentby Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu 83) Re: REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOWby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 84) Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallowby OUSMAN GAJIGO < gajigoo@wabash.edu 85) FWD:Observer (Jammeh betrays the countryby "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no 86) demystifying the Mythby "ALPHA ROBINSON" < GAROB1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de 87) Re: demystifying the Mythby "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu 88) Re: demystifying the mythby JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu 89) Ebou Jallow`s Caseby mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)90) Re: Ebou Jallow`s Caseby "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu ----------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 03:06:34 -0500From: BEESEY@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: President Jammeh Releases More DetaineesMessage-ID: < 961110030629_1383686358@emout14.mail.aol.com BassBeing accused of a crime doesn't necessarily makes you guilty ofthe crime, until proven under a court of law. Until then, I don't think weshould be condemning a citizen for participating in the democratic process ofhis or her country.ThanksB.Sey------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 18:17:43 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Deconstructing Democracy (fwd)Message-ID: < 199611100918.SAA25943@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,Sorry for the typo in the first sentence. It should have read," Iloved Yvla's postings".Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Fri, 10 Nov 1995 15:21:54 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: President Jammeh Releases More DetaineesMessage-ID: < 30A343E2.3AD0@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit BEESEY@aol.com wrote:> Bass> Being accused of a crime doesn't necessarily makes you guilty of> the crime, until proven under a court of law. Until then, I don't think we> should be condemning a citizen for participating in the democratic process of> his or her country.> Thanks> B.SeyMr.Sey!You are absolutely right:being accused is one thing and being convictedbefore a court of law is something else altogether.But that is not whatI am saying,and real life is not conducted as a court house anyway.All Iam saying is that, in a democracy ,playing a leadership role is neithera right nor a hereditary thing.It is simply a privilege which must bebased on that person's capacity to do the job efficeintly andhonestly.Now if the people have this feeling that this particular personis very competent but not honest,or very honest but not qualified ,or,even worse, very incompetent and very dihonest;then the people shouldreserve the right to tell him to try and get another job different fromthis one.And they don't need to go to court to prove that their doubtsabout his integrity and competence are justified.Regards Basss!!------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 11:45:16 -0500 (EST)From: "Charles S. Njie" < salieu@wam.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Transforming the Public ServiceMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95.961109145009.16296B-100000@rac7.wam.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII AM KINDA IN A HURRY SO I'LL MAKE THIS BRIEF, JANNEH, I AM NOTABSOLUTELY SURE WHAT YOUR INTENTIONS WERE IN YOUR LAST E-MAIL, TRANSFORMINGTHE PUBLIC SERVICE. I MUST ADMIT THAT I DID NOT READ YOUR ENTIRE MESSAGE.BUT AT A GLANCE, IT SEEMED THAT YOU WERE PROPOSING SOME IDEASON WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE TO ATTRACT GAMBIANS OUTSIDE THE GAMBIA TO GO"HOME" AND BE PART OF THE DEVELOPMENT PROCESS.THIS IS NOT DIRECTED TO ANYONE AND I HOME NO ONE TAKES ITFOR MORE THAT WHAT IT IS, MY OPINION. PERSONALLY, I FEEL THAT ANYONE WHODECIDES TO STAY OUTSIDE THE GAMBIA HAS NO RIGHT, WHATSOEVER, TO PREACHABOUT OR CRITICIZED THE GAMBIA AND ITS PRESENT GOVERNMENT.FOR WHAT EVER REASON THAT WE DECIDE TO STAY ABROAD, BE IT TOESTABLISH ONESELF OR WHATEVER, I'M STRONGLY CONVIENCED THAT.COUNTRY COME BEFORE SELF. THAT, GAMBIA NOT DOING TOO GREAT SHOULD BETHE ONLY REASON WE NEED, TO GO BACK AND CONTRIBUTE IN WHATEVER WAY WE CANTO MAKE IT BETTER. AND THIS IS NOT IMPOSSIBLE, GAMBIA IS SMALL ENOUGH ANDITS YOUNG GENERATION EDUCATED ENOUGH TO MAKE CHANGE FOR THE BETTER FOR THANPOSSIBLE.THIS MIGHT BE A STRONG STATEMENT TO MAKE, BUT I AM CONVIENCED THAT THEGAMBIA IS WHAT IT IS TODAY BECAUSE SOME OF OUR YOUNGER AND MORE EDUCATEDCITIZENS CHOOSE TO ESTABLISHED THEMSELVES ELSEWHERE SUCH AS EUROPE ANDTHE US WHERE THEIR CONTRIBUTION IS NOT NEEDED OR WHERE THEY ARE NOTDESERVED ESPECIALLY CONSIDERING THE SUCCESSES ALREADY ENJOYED BY THESECOUNTRIES.THE WORLD IS INCREASINGLY BECOMING GLOBAL AND ITS SCARY, HOW FARWE ARE TRAILING BEHIND AND HOW WEAK WE WILL BE IN SUCH AS GLOBALENVIRONMENT OR SPECIFICLY, A GLOBAL MARKET IF THINGS DON'T CHANGE.SO WHILES IT IS CONDUCIVE AND EVEN NECESSARY FOR US AS A GROUP TO TALKABOUT THE ISSUES THAT AFFECT GAMBIA (WHICH, BY THE WAY, IS BIGGER THANPOLITICS) IT WOULD BE INSIGNIFICANT, A FAILURE IF WE DON'T DO SOMETHINGABOUT IT.THUS IN CONCLUSION, ABDOU JANNEH, I WOULD LIKE TO SAY RESPECTFULLY THATWHILES THE PROPOSALS YOU RECOMEND WOULD BE GREAT FOR THE PRESENTGOVERNMENT TO IMPLEMENT, IT SHOULD NOT BE ANOTHER REASON FOR US TO REMAINOUTSIDE THE GAMBIA AND PREACH ABOUT "WHAT NEEDS TO BE DO."SORRY, I PROMISED TO BE BRIEF, I GUESS I GOT CAUGHT UP IN IT.PEACEANY COMMENTS?------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 19:48:48 CSTFrom: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu To: fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: CommentsMessage-ID: < A95B00323F@osage.astate.edu > Date sent: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 14:50:20 -0500 (EST)> Send reply to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu > To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Comments> Hello everyone,> I strongly recommend "Roots" to everyone. I'm curently> taking a course in African American History, we use it as one of our> required readings.At first, I thought I knew everything I needed to know> as far as culture was concerned ,but I was wrong.> In reference to recent debates, I personally don't have> anything against anyone one of those leaders. But, I believe in equal> opportunity for all Gambians regardless of what family you came from> or positions held by your parents or family.> We all can't possibly be making the same wages because> that's just way it is. But, their are certain basic things that no> family should go through. We all know that there are many kids back home> who go to school on an empty stomachs. This must not happen. We should be> more focused on things like this back home rather than material things.> We need to help each other rather showing off our royal belongings. In> this way we'll all live happily and peacefully. Let's teach our kids good> moral values. Whatever happened to having ethical values? Let me know what> you guys think.> Fatima.Second paragraph, second sentence: I believe in..........ALL.........Family THEY come from..........held by THEIR parents or family.First sentence next paragraph; because that's just THE way it is> A little down; Who go to school on an empty STOMACH. If you use ANyou shouldn't say STOMACHS. AN is singular and STOMACHS is plural.So the sentence doesn't agree.The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting isinformal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush(I assume everyone is to some extent).Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectificationson your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.Adios------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:06:39 -0400 (AST)From: C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CommentsMessage-ID: < 01IBP4UJDNTM003NFX@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITFrom: SAL BARRY < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu ------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------------>The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting is>informal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush>(I assume everyone is to some extent).>Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectifications>on your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.>AdiosNOTE: "Am" is not the same as "I'm", and things are taken "personally".Cho------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:12:15 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou KhanMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.961110222653.92730I-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIII must congratulate Heidi, a foreigner on seeing what most Gambiansmiss, or fail to admit.Top gov't officials will always earn more than others,including benefits, but even this salary is not enough. Shall we set thescene, a minister is elected to office, he has two wives, maybe eightkids. His relatives, now that he is a minister look to him to be theprovider, he has to support a large extended family, several sacks ofrice, school fees, the works, not to mention the daily living expenses.He realises that his children are not doing well in school; studies fees.His nephew wants to come to America, he has to shell out the airfare, hispeople in the village want electricity and running water, his wives want'orr i jidda' and 'urus', money to distribute in the 'hewe' as asign of her new status, the daughters want the 'christmas and new year dresses'imported of course, to hit the clubs with, the son wants a fly car toimpress the girls with. His father wants him to build a house havingsuddenly grown tired of the 'cabinet ak salle'.The question is 'how far does the five thousand go?'. Pleaseacknowledge the fact that these demands did not start with hisappointment as minister, but rather just expanded with it.Theoretically, he should refuse and live according to hismeans, but how can he when every one around him is putting all thispressure on him. No one understands that fulfilling all theseobligations is beyond his means, after all, all the other ministers areliving large, why should he be the one to suffer and of course, 'mom so kosachut, kenen di na ko sacha'. And of course, embezzlement is a sweetdrug, once tried can never be abandoned.I am not in any way supporting corruption, but as far as i'mconcerned, the problem is not with the ministers but with the societyplaces such demands on them, the gambian society is particularlymaterialistic and has always been. It survives on the theory of'yaha li ma am tey, elek mung chi loho Yalla'. So please, in futurebefore we blame the ministers explicitly, we should examine the situation,the society and the ways in which it, and we, as members have contributedto perpetuating the system.When fatou says betrayed used and neglected, maybe she supportsheidi more than she intended, very few individuals translate the number ofcars the ministers have into adequate healthcare, better education etc,but rather they think of how they have to wait at the roadside waiting forthe GPTC bus because they don't have cars of their own, and the ministersdo. I remember reading a letter in the Observer not long after July 22ndwhere a boy wrote that he was happy about the takeover because now thatthe ministers has been deposed, their children who used to pass them byafter school, will all struggle to get into the bus. He i thinkpersonifies what Heidi was trying to describe.And if we think that things will change, with the new regime, weare being very naive, the change cannot be imposed from above but has tobe implemented from below, by the people themselves and up until that day,we will continue to complain about corruption etc.Sorry its so long, i guess i got carried away.------------------------------Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 22:07:39 CSTFrom: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu To: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: CommentsMessage-ID: < ABAC37460A@osage.astate.edu Sorry Everyone, I sent a private e-mail to the whole listby accident.------------------------------Date: 11 Nov 96 04:14:09 ESTFrom: SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: < 961111091409_101573.1703_IHK79-1@CompuServe.COM Hello Gambia-L,Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the DailyObserver and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressedinterest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have asecretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybeacceptable to the group.I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at leastinitially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENTagreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variablepayment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide theservice? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it isnecessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net andmanage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feedusers directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for mostpeople as not everyone of us has a credit card account.I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - iedata transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum ofunderstanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about otherlocal related issues.Sankung------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:14:08 +0100From: Omar Gaye d3a < omar3@afrodite.hibu.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: new memberMessage-ID: < 3286FC70.7B89@afrodite.hibu.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHi managers!Jean Philippe Badiane would like to join the list. He is asenegambian working in Norway.His e-mail address is: ecaraban@sn.no long liveomar------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:48:58 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ThievesMessage-ID: < 20B16D83E10@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT> From: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu > Organization: Arkansas State University> To: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu, > Date: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 07:43:32 CST> Subject: Re: Thieves> Priority: normal> Heidi,> Have anyone accuse former politicians of stealing ? Do you feel> some of us are jealous of former politicians ? Can you elaborate> more on your piece ?Sal, just read Bas's posting on the 5th of November :..Almost all these people belong to the Ancien Regime, one way or> the other;and since you can't teach old comedians new tricks,it would be> in the best interest of the country if these people stay out of> politics,because,for them,the only tricks one should master on the the> political theater are theft, fraud and deceit.And i am sure you will> agree with me that those decadent skills have no place in our second> republic.>And his reply to me on the 7th of November:> Much of what we have been discussing here about the moral integrity or> the lack of it of our former rulers may not sound sober to you, but I> can tell you a couple of sober things here if you wouldn't mind.> First,the dicussion was about a specified number of people released from> prison by Mr. Jammeh a few days ago.So there was no question of balnket> accusation of everyone who took part in the former government.> Secondly,the C.V.'s of most of the personalities on that list is so well> known that only Gambians living on Mars would need the service> of a judge to help them pass a judgement on them. >This was exactly what I meant. Bas argues that because, according tohim all Gambians know what these people have done, there is no needfor any further juridical process. If this is the legal protectionhe finds sufficient for Gambian citizens, I have no further comments.Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 13:50:40 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: < 30A47FFF.7CF8@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitSANKUNG SAWO wrote:> Hello Gambia-L,> Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,> which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the Daily> Observer and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressed> interest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have a> secretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybe> acceptable to the group.> I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at least> initially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).> The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENT> agreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variable> payment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide the> service? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it is> necessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.> Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net and> manage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feed> users directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for most> people as not everyone of us has a credit card account.> I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - ie> data transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum of> understanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about other> local related issues.> SankungSankung!Keep talking to the editors; this idea is simply fantastic. Thanks forthe good work.Regards Bassss!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:30:45 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: 18 MORE DETAINEES RELEASEDMessage-ID: < 961111063045_1550972860@emout05.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,All those who were detained for alleged planned Pro-PPP demonstration inOctober of 1995, have been unconditionally released. The remaining 18detainees were released on Friday, November 8, 1996, and again in the spiritof national unity and reconciliation. All charges pending again them havebeen dropped. There are still less than ten detainees, who could beconsidered political prisoners, and are yet to be released. By the end of theyear all political and security detainees will be freed so that we can allbegin 1997 on a positive note. For the past two weeks President Jammeh hasreleased 41 detainees. Those released on Friday, November 8 are:1. Alhajie Morrikebba Saidy2. Kebba Tunkara3. Lang Hawa Sonko4. Mamadou Kebbeh5. Bunja Kebbek6. Foday Ceesay7. Omar Bah8. Sarani Jatta9. Yaya Darboe10. Dado Kolley11. Ebrima Sonko12. Adama Ceesay13. Koso Taylor14. Alajie Mamadi Sabally15. Mustapha Dibba16. Lamin Kanajeh17. Lamin Camara18. Nfansu JawaraPeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:30:56 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: gamembdc@primanet.com Subject: THE FARAFANNI INCIDENTMessage-ID: < 961111063056_1647842620@emout06.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,The Farafenni Barracks incident was unfortunate and tragic. The military campwas attacked in the early hours of last Friday, November 8, by a group ofbandits who crossed over from Senegal. They are members of a group called"SOFA", ("SOFA" is a mandinka word used in the olden days especially in theMali empire. In The Gambia we use the same term but we called it "SU FAA",and the "sofa/su-faa" is generally a warrior on horse backs-cavaliers) basedin Kaolack. It is believed that the group is connected to ex-Vice PresidentSaihou Sabally and Kukoi Samba Sanyang, strange bedfellows.Upon attacking the camp around 4 am, they captured the armoury and somehostages including the commander of the camp, Captain Beran Saine. Thebandits faced some resistance and there was a shoot out that lasted morethan four hours. They were urging civilian residents of Farafenni to come andtake arms but nobody heeded to their call. They tried to escape in to Senegalbut were confronted from by a rapid response force from Yundum Military Campled by Captained Peter Singhateh. The vehicle and all stolen arms have beenrecovered and all hostages freed. Two of bandits were captured and are nowhelping in the investigation of the incident. Five of them have been capturedby Senegalese authorities and the two Governments are presently negotiatingfor the handing over of these bandits. Also a list of the names of the grouphas been found plus some other vital information.Unfortunately during the shoot out, six of our soldiers were killed and fivewounded. The situation in Farafenni is under controlled and back to normal.This was an isolated incident and the authorities are more alert now toprevent similar incident in the future.I will keep the list inform of future developments on this and other events.PeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 06:31:03 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: gamembdc@primanet.com Subject: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSMessage-ID: < 961111063102_1714951612@emout07.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,The Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC) has postponed theNational Assembly elections from December 12, 1996, to January 2, 1997, togive candidates and parties enough time to prepare for the elections. Thecurrent programme for the National Assembly elections stands as follows:1. December 2-4, 1996; for filing nominations(8.00 a. m to 4.00pm)2. December 5, 1996; display of nomination papers and filing ofobjections(8.00 a. m to 12.00 noon)3. December 5, 1996; decision on nominations and objections(1.00 p. m to4.00 p. m)4. December 10, 1996; last date for withdrawal of candidature(4.00 p. m)5. December 12, 1996; commencement of elections campaign6. December 31, 1996; end of election campaign(12 midnight)7. January 2, 1997; polling dayPeaceTombong Saidy------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 00:08:57 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: < 199611111507.AAA10690@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIISankung,What a wonderful initiative. Gambia-l, it is time for us to act.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 96 10:04:05 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: <9611111604.AA00387@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainPerhaps we could have the entire content of the various magazines (text andgraphics) posted on the Gambian web site (??)...- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 17:34:15 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: <19961111163503.AAA7854@LOCALNAME>> Hello Gambia-L,> Further to my proposal for ONLINE NEWS FEED to Gambia-L from media houses here,> which I posted through Abdou, I have met and discussed with editors of the Daily> Observer and Foroyaa in the last couple of days. Both editors have expressed> interest and are quite excited about it. I think the group should have a> secretary/moderator who could negotiate the terms and conditions as maybe> acceptable to the group.> I would further propose that the feeds be limited to TEXT ONLY, at least> initially, in order to limit traffic ( or data flow.).> The most difficult matter to sort out is the ACCOUNTING and SETTLEMENT> agreement. That is, how are the papers going to be paid? fixed or variable> payment ? how could this be guaranteed to convince the papers to provide the> service? It is in regard of these matters that I said earlier that it is> necessary for the group to have a (nominated) secretary.> Of course the alternative would be to get the papers to sign on the net and> manage individual subscriptions themselves as opposed to the group ie feed> users directly and invoice as appropriate. But this might be difficult for most> people as not everyone of us has a credit card account.> I guess it is not necessary for us to address the technical aspects now - ie> data transfer procedure to the listserver, until an agreement or memorandum of> understanding is reached. I will continue to talk to the editors about other> local related issues.> SankungBravo Sankung,This is a very good initiative you have started and I think youshould go ahead with negotiations with them.We on the Gambia-list should realize that these news papers might lose somepotential subscribers if we are geting the news items directly on thenet.My suggestion is that they could just send a weekly review of the home news andeach list member should send an agreed amount yearly or monthly toone of the listmanagers / Owners.Any comments?PeaceMomodou*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: 11 Nov 96 12:42:04 ESTFrom: SANKUNG SAWO < 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM To: "\"GAMBIA-L: The Gambia an" < GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: < 961111174203_101573.1703_IHK58-1@CompuServe.COM Hi Alpha,Your points are quite relevant. But note that in compuserve one could setup amailing list which is very much similar to a listserver in functionality. Sothese guys can setup a list consisting of subscribers to their online newsservice and feed the wole list at no additional charge. It doesn't meantransfering data file (ie mail message ) for each member of the list.The real problem is how do you collect subscription fees from users? Just thisafternoon when I discussed further with the editor-in-chief of the Observer wefigured that users can be asked to pay upfront the cost of one month news feed.Of course then the newspaper concerned would have to have a bank account inLondon or USA for quick transfer of payments. This we believe would take care ofthe problem of collection.Note that papers cost on average D5.00 per issue (about 50cents). DailyObserver comes out daily, but The Point , Foroyaa, and Gambia Daily publish (atmost) TWICE a week. So I guess the subscription could not cost more than US2.00per week or US8.00 per month for all four papers.Sankung------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 12:41:10 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: < 01IBPXHZ4L8M001U2G@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITSankung:perhaps you should continue the discussions with the two papers and thengive us your recommendation(s). Your efforts will go along way to satisfyour insatiable appetites for information on The Gambia. I am sure theeditors will aware of the impact such access could have on their circulationand consider it in figuring out the cost to us. If the cost isn'texhorbitant, it may be a good idea for us to come up with the amountthrough voluntary contributions. A manager, owner, or any other membercould be designated to seek/collect contributions.Also, I was asked to provide information to the local media about Gambia-lsince its inception but I have still not done so. My apologies. Sankung,given the fact that you have been holding discussions with the Observer andForoyaa, would you be willing to do that. I am sure Abdou can provide youwith the piece relating to the List's history for your use.Let me know what members think!Peace!AmadouPS: added new members; intros. expected!------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 13:55:14 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -ReplyMessage-ID: < s2873065.074@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU fatou,very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is thatmost times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendencyto place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved anelevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, aminister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of theirdemands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'mconcerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that theyshould try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out ofhand. however, "easier said than done", right?........Yaikah.------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:27:24 -0800From: sarian@osmosys.incog.com (Sarian Loum)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 199611111927.LAA15379@thesky.incog.com Jean Philippe Badiane has been added to the list. We welcome him and look forward to his intro and contributions to gambia-l.Sarian------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 22:35:34 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ThievesMessage-ID: < 30A4FB06.38E6@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHeidi Skramstad wrote:> > From: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu > > Organization: Arkansas State University> > To: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no >, gambia-l@u.washington.edu, > > GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu > > Date: Thu, 7 Nov 1996 07:43:32 CST> > Subject: Re: Thieves> > Priority: normal> > Heidi,> > Have anyone accuse former politicians of stealing ? Do you feel> > some of us are jealous of former politicians ? Can you elaborate> > more on your piece ?> Sal, just read Bas's posting on the 5th of November :> .Almost all these people belong to the Ancien Regime, one way or> > the other;and since you can't teach old comedians new tricks,it would be> > in the best interest of the country if these people stay out of> > politics,because,for them,the only tricks one should master on the the> > political theater are theft, fraud and deceit.And i am sure you will> > agree with me that those decadent skills have no place in our second> > republic.>> And his reply to me on the 7th of November:> > Much of what we have been discussing here about the moral integrity or> > the lack of it of our former rulers may not sound sober to you, but I> > can tell you a couple of sober things here if you wouldn't mind.> >> > First,the dicussion was about a specified number of people released from> > prison by Mr. Jammeh a few days ago.So there was no question of balnket> > accusation of everyone who took part in the former government.> >> > Secondly,the C.V.'s of most of the personalities on that list is so well> > known that only Gambians living on Mars would need the service> > of a judge to help them pass a judgement on them. >> This was exactly what I meant. Bas argues that because, according to> him all Gambians know what these people have done, there is no need> for any further juridical process. If this is the legal protection> he finds sufficient for Gambian citizens, I have no further comments.> Heidi Skramstad> >Heidi,I hope this gross misrepresentation of my argument is inadvertent andnot in anyway deliberate on your part.I believe in due process of lawwhenever there are punishments to be meted out.But we are not talkingabout legal punishments here.All I am saying is that playing aleadership role in a democracy is a PRIVILEGE and not a RIGHT, so thatpeople of dubious integrity or competence should be denied the honour ofleading their people.That is precisely why you have a committee in theU.S. House Of Representatives that is responsible for screeningpotential candidates for public offices in the United States.Now, ifwhat the U.S. press did to the U.S. Supreme Court Justice,JusticeClarence Thomas during his nomination for a post in the U.S. SupremeCourt was motivated maily by jealousy,then I would accept yourinsinuation that when Gambians also complain or raise moral questionsabout their former leaders,they are not doing it because they feelbetrayed or offended or cheated by the past performance and behaviour ofthese people,but simply because they are jealous of them.Such absurdity,I have have never heard before!!!!!!Regards Bassss!!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 12:03:21 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: CORRECTIONMessage-ID: < 01IBPW4GOWI48XAC3P@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITONE OF THE POSTINGS....NOT SOME OF THE POSTINGS. HOPE THE MESSAGE IS UNDERSTOODANY WAY.MUSA------------------------------Date: Sat, 11 Nov 1995 23:56:50 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -ReplyMessage-ID: < 30A50E12.37E3@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitYaikah Jeng wrote:> fatou,> very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is that> most times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.> the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendency> to place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved an> elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a> minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their> demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm> concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they> should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of> hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........> Yaikah.Yai!Placing an unacceptable amount of burden on the individual is by nomeans unique to Gambian society.Every human society or culture hascertain expectations of its individuals that are not necessarilyconducive to the realisation of happiness.That is why we have neurosisnot only in Gambia, but in all human societies.Societal or culturalpressures can be very powerful indeed,but they are not as invincible assome would like us to believe.Each and everyone of us knows a handful ofindividuals in our neighbourhoods who simply would not give in orsurrender to our society's irrational demands.Now, the very fact that atleast some can resist these pressures means that it can be done.That iswhy humans are moral animals.If you are absolutely clear in your headthat stealing,for example, is something you would never ever want to doin your life,then nothing your family would do or say should make yousteal; as simply that.Regards Basssss!!!------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 11:56:08 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: RE:ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: < 01IBPUPB0SYU8XAC3P@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITMEMBERS OF GAMBIA-L, I BELIEVE THE IDEA OF POSTING LOCAL NEWS PAPERS IN THEGAMBIA ON THIS NETWORK IS WONDERFUL. THIS WOULD UNDOUBTEDLY, ADVANCE OURDEMOCRACY FOWARD; I'M ALL IN FOR IT.IN SOME OF THE POSTINGS THIS MORNING, SOMEBODY SUGGESTED THAT WE ELECT ASECRETARY TO ADVANCE THIS IDEA. IF I MAY SUGGEST LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, THEPIONEERS OF GAMBIA-L BE ELECTED TO CARRY OUT ANY FUNCTION, THIS SUBJECT MATTER-ALBEIT WHOLE HOST OF ISSUES THAT WILL MAKE THIS "BANTABA" OF WHAT IT OUGHT TOBE. FURTHERMORE, I SUGGEST THAT MEMBERS GIVE THEIR CONSENT TO MY PROPOSAL OFELECTING THE DISTINGUISHED PIONEERS AMADOU,TONY..AMONG OTHERS TO LEAD THISCHARGE.AMADOU I'M WITH YOU ON THIS ONE...MUSA JAWARAVANDERBILT------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 23:07:52 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -ReplyMessage-ID: < 21667DF3965@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT> Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 13:55:14 -0500> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -Reply> fatou,> very well said; i couldn't agree with you more. the point is that> most times, we think of these things but don't dare say anything.> the truth of the matter is that the gambian society has the tendency> to place an enormous burden on relatives who have achieved an> elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a> minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their> demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm> concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they> should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of> hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........> Yaikah.Brothers & Sisters,Welcome to all the new members, especially to Jean-Philip my goodfriend (send me a private mail Philip).Thanks to all the members for their contributions.The above discussion on corruption, is very interesting. I agree with Yaikahthat, the pressure can be tough but it is possible to say no torelatives. I myself, I have a relative who was had an "elevated" position,and he said NO to many relatives. As a young boy I thought he was "hard hearted".But, as I grow older I understand his situation more and more. Peoplealways say "Da fa Naai" stingy or "Dafa Souhorr" wicked.The fact that people do not react to corruption, does not make theact "good".I think most of you will agree with me that the problem goes deeper than that.The question we should perhaps ask ourselves is"Who is in the position to react ?"I would assume here, the "educated" population who have a better understandingof how the state mechanisms works. Some of these have been trying to point out this,but were "stopped" in various ways, like dismissals, lack of promotion,using of close relatives and so on. A good number of these get"recruited". The "old woods" tell them to "wake up, and live". Someof these righteous people are even called crazy. I am tempted torefer to corruption as an "institution". Institutions are not createdover night. And that makes it difficult (if not impossible) to changethem overnight. Some one mentioned the "bottom up" approach, Itotally agree, but this approach needs some kind of a leadership. Istand to corrected, but the people who can effectively lead thischange are those who understand the way the system works. To changesomething one has to understand it.I strongly believe that, if we want to change this institution, weshould ask ourselves, "why do we have such a high dependency ratioin The Gambia?" or in other words , why are their so manydependents on people " with high position"? I will forge an answerhere. I think the answer to this partly brings us back to our earlierdiscussion on poverty and its numerous (negative) attributes. (I willnot go into the poverty eradication discussion here). For thethe poor man, (all things being equal) it is obvious to ask the closestperson for help. You can call this piece reductionist, but I stillbelieve that, the eradication of poverty, should be the startingpoint. If I can earn a living, why should I ask my a relative for help?Finally, I will add that curbing corruption, should also be combinedwith salary reviews. People should be paid salaries they can livedecent lifes on, if not, they will find a way to "balance theirbudgets".I will stop here for now.Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 23:18:44 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: CommentsMessage-ID: < 21696496700@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT> Date: Sun, 10 Nov 1996 23:06:39 -0400 (AST)> Reply-to: gambia-l@u.washington.edu > From: C_JAGNE@HUSKY1.STMARYS.CA > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Comments> From: SAL BARRY < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu > ------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------- SNIP------------------> >The e-mail has a spell checker but I don't use it. When the setting is> >informal, I don't get bugged down on the spelling. Am always in a rush> >(I assume everyone is to some extent).> >Am not taking it personal,and I hope you don't take my rectifications> >on your pieces the wrong way. We are on the same team here.> >> >Adios> NOTE: "Am" is not the same as "I'm", and things are taken "personally".> ChoBrothers & Sisters,I think I said this before, but, please, stop sending us unnecessarycorrections. I think Amadou, once proposed the elimination ofunnecessary mails. I would like to propose that, one should onlysend "CORRECTIONS" if they are important for the MEANINGof the message send, like Lamin's correction, but not minor spelling mistakes.I guess we all learn "FILL IN THE BLANK SPACES" at school,so we should be able to make sense of the messages.------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:32:49 +0500From: ksagnia@itsmail1.hamilton.edu (keks)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 9611112233.AA04981@itsmail1.hamilton.edu greetings, I'm a new member to the list, the name is Kekoye Sagnia,preferred to be called Ke or Keks, attending college in Upstate NY. Majoris political science. Join the list in order to stay abreast of thedevelopments back home.Peace.------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 96 16:54:13 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: 101573.1703@CompuServe.COM Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ONLINE NEWS PROP FOLLOWUPMessage-ID: <9611112254.AA00509@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainSankung, Compuserve and many other ISPs allow users in the US to also have webpages at no extra cost. Is it different for users in the Gambia?If it is not, then it is probably in the publishers' interest to set up a webpage with full publication content (text and graphics) for the reasons thatfollow....Any posting on the Internet (whether text or graphics and barring possibleJava hacks on the WWW) can be copied and pasted. The text-only scheme you arerecommending is certainly not exempt from subscribers to an on-line publicationcutting and pasting the content and mailing it off to acquaintances.With a web page featuring both graphics and text, data traffic would not be anissue since Compuserve accesses from the Gambia are currently internationalcalls to the UK or the US anyway... meaning that the Compuserve servers beingused are physically located in the UK or the US. I have not found it noticeablyslower to access graphics in the UK. Also, because the page would be developedand polished off-line, the developers would not have to worry about loggingseveral hours on the Compuserve account concerned...A number of things could be done to restrict access to the page so that onlysubscribed users could have access to it. This obviously does not eliminate thepossibility of subscribers mailing friends the content (by cutting andpasting) or simply giving friends their passwords. There is no way, that I knowof, around these loopholes...US magazines on the Internet offset their subscription losses via revenuesfrom advertisements in their magazines' content. At the risk of being accusedof looking for Western solutions, I think the publishers in the Gambia mightwant to consider the following possibilities very carefully:-- Businesses in the Gambia that wish to reach Gambians abroad (I can't thinkof any, BTW, and for that reason do not think this is a viable option.) couldbe persuaded to pay more (because of the wider distribution) to list their adsin these publications. Businesses that never did list their ads but wish toreach Gambians abroad could be approached with the fact of wider distribution.Again, because I cannot think of any businesses that would want to do this, Idon't think the latter is a viable option either.-- The publishers could increase their ad listings to include businesses (bothforeign and Gambian) abroad. US $200, say, to have one's ad in "The ObserverOnline" translates into ~ D2000... not bad at all. To G7 businesses or Gambianbusinesses wishing to reach Senegambians abroad (and my guess would be thatthere are several that would be, especially at reasonable charges), US $200 istypically a pittance... The businesses just have to be wooed with the rightpitch.Although text-only ads can be done, they are certainly not as eye-catching asgraphic ads, so that potential businesses would not take anyone seriously ifthey were approached with a pitch for text-only ads.The Gambian web site mentioned a few days ago would be a perfect place to havelinks to the Gambian publication sites. Alternatively, Gambian publisherscould have the Gambian who set up the site post their on-line publications onthe same site. They could work closely with him/her, sending him/her e-mail ofpublication content to post on the site, keeping track of the accounting, etc.If the worry is the amount of work it would take, he/she would readily pointout that basic web page development is no more complex than word processing.Sankung, I am very much interested in what you think of the above...- Francis---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:00:13 -0500 (EST)From: Isatou Secka < isatou@Glue.umd.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -ReplyMessage-ID: < Pine.SOL.3.95.961111174519.4016E-100000@yen.isr.umd.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> Finally, I will add that curbing corruption, should also be combined> with salary reviews. People should be paid salaries they can live> decent lifes on, if not, they will find a way to "balance their> budgets".> I will stop here for now.> Shalom.> Famara.Famara,You raised a fundamental issue that everyone has been avoiding. We shouldnote that their has been no salary increases (to my knowledge with thisnew government andyet people are still surviving. That really convinces me that if there wascorruption it is still around, if not in greater practice. The averageGambian earns about D1500 (this may be an over estimation) but this justdoes not add up because the average cost of living cannot be sustained.For instance, a bag of rice in approx D240, beef is D30/kilo (meat andbone in 1995),electric and water bill, children school fees and books, clothing, andother incidental expenses, not to mention that most men have 2 or morehomes to take care. Even the so called top level official with theirD5000 salaries can hardly survive even if they have to live on theirsalaries.I beleive that government needs to get to root of the problem and reviewsalaries so that average "hard working " individual can "balance theirbudget" as Famara puts it.On a different note, does anyone know if the government has disclosed thethe salaries of current cabinet members including the president since wenow have democracy which makes them accountable to the citizens. If I amcorrect, this was not made public during the millitary regime.------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 19:03:48 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -ReplyMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.961111182732.196002A-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIOn Mon, 11 Nov 1996, Famara A. Sanyang wrote:> > elevated political status i.e. ministers, etc. More than likely, a> > minister trying to reason with relatives by refusing some of their> > demands is labelled as someone who doesn't want help. as far as i'm> > concerned, as hard as it may be to say no, it is something that they> > should try to do more often. then maybe things wouldn't get so out of> > hand. however, "easier said than done", right?........> > Yaikah.> >> relatives. I myself, I have a relative who was had an "elevated" position,> and he said NO to many relatives. As a young boy I thought he was "hard hearted".> But, as I grow older I understand his situation more and more. People> always say "Da fa Naai" stingy or "Dafa Souhorr" wicked.Whether we like it or not, the reality is that your relative isan exception to the rule, and sure we hope to develop more like him in thelong run. However, you yourself as a kid exhibited the type of thinkingthat places pressure on the politicians, remember, not all individuals areas strong as your relative, however this does not give them an excuse...> I think most of you will agree with me that the problem goes deeper than that.> The question we should perhaps ask ourselves is"Who is in the position to react ?"> I would assume here, the "educated" population who have a better understanding> of how the state mechanisms works.The education cannot do the trick, for many of the politicians ofthe former regime who have been branded corrupt were educated... Thinkabout that.Some of these have been trying to point out this,> but were "stopped" in various ways, like dismissals, lack of promotion,> using of close relatives and so on. A good number of these get> "recruited". The "old woods" tell them to "wake up, and live". Some> of these righteous people are even called crazy.This is again another reality of the world we live in, 'eitherjoin in or get placed in a position were you cannot effect a change.'I am tempted to> refer to corruption as an "institution". Institutions are not created> over night. And that makes it difficult (if not impossible) to change> them overnight. Some one mentioned the "bottom up" approach, I> totally agree, but this approach needs some kind of a leadership. I> stand to corrected, but the people who can effectively lead this> change are those who understand the way the system works. To change> something one has to understand it.I agree, that we have to understand it, but one individual cannotchange several decades of an ingrained institution especially if he/shecannot offer an alternative. The leadership should come from the home,from the parents to their children and so on, rather than from the gov'tto the employees. Just because a gov't is hard on corrupt officialsdoesn't mean that corruption ends, people will find a way and means to dowhat they want....Even people who are relatively well off will turn to relativesfrom time to time for help. The questionis why? Well every african society is based on the extended family, ifone individual makes it above the rest he/she is expected to pull thefamily to his/her level. This is one of the strengths of our society,even with our poverty-stricken nation, we have very few homelessindividuals etc, but again it is a major contributing factor to ourproblems eg corruption.Poverty eradication? Amin! Poverty eradication cannot be effectedwithout social reform, and the two go hand in hand. We should teach thatself-empowerment and not dependency should be the order of the day. Howmany people are bothered with education, after all there is'Bundes' and 'neka sait' as options, which as options take you no whereexcept deeper into the circle of dependency. Several of us have heard the'janga, man munu ma ko, yen muy jangis demlen janga, yun denyo ut halis'.It seems that the link between education and self-empowerment is notobvious, again a social ideology that needs to be changed, especially inthis day and age of global literacyUntil such a day that we can effect such reforms that will teachpeople to say no to demands that cannot be fulfilled legally, and teachpeople not to make demands that cannot be fulfilled, and finally to teachpeople to fend for themselves, and give them to tools with which to do so,we will have a problem, but again, 'easier said than done'------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:19:23 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: SuggestionsMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961111180935.23634B-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi Gambia-l netters.I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friendsand members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or anyexpressions in one of our local languages, please provide if notliteral, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathizewiththe suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. Ipersonally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have alwaysfollowed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing whatI am suggesting while others have not.Any other comments of this issue are welcome.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Mon, 11 Nov 1996 18:21:00 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961111181943.23634C-100000@saul1.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIAmadou Wadda has been added to the list. We welcome him and will belooking forward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 01:55:36 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -ReplyMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.961112014227.138620B-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITo our non-wolof speaking members, my sincere apologies, i forgotto translate. here are the translations." orr i jidda" = gold jewellry from Jidda, Saudi Arabia"cabinet ak salle" = two room house."mom su ko sachut kenen di na ko sacha"= if he doesn't steal it, someoneelse will."yaha li ma am tey, elek mung chi loho Yalla" = spend what i havetoday, Allah will provide for tomorrow."Bundes" = Germany"neka sait" = become a second, third or fourth wife."janga, man munu ma ko, yen muy jangis dem len jangi, yun denyo uthalis" = I'm not good at learning (or i don't want to), those of you whoare, go ahead and go to learning, we are going to earn (get) money. Notethat learning refers to an obtaining an education, particularly at thehigher level in this context.Once again, i apologise and i hope it did not prevent you fromgetting the general trend.------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 15:21:12 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SuggestionsMessage-ID: < 199611120617.PAA20422@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIITony,I was going to say exactly the same thing before I read your mail. Itis great punctuating one's postings with local expressions. That isbeautiful. However, let us endeavour to explain what they mean notonly for the benefit of non-Gambians within us, but also for those ofus who may not understand them. In sum, I agree with Tony's suggestion.Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 09:57:07 GMT+1From: "Heidi Skramstad" < heidis@amadeus.cmi.no To: KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: ThievesMessage-ID: < 2213A4E4408@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBas, I am sorry that I was not clear enough. My reply to Sal, usingyour posting as an example, was a reply concerning accusations oftheft, and did not deal with jealousy. Others had already addressedthat question. I don't think your argument is motivated by jealousy.I am sorry that I did not separate the two topics properly and thuswas easy to misunderstand.Heidi Skramstad------------------------------Date: Sun, 12 Nov 1995 14:27:43 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SuggestionsMessage-ID: < 30A5DA2F.77DA@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitA. Loum wrote:> Hi Gambia-l netters.> I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friends> and members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or any> expressions in one of our local languages, please provide if not> literal, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathize> with> the suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. I> personally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have always> followed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing what> I am suggesting while others have not.> Any other comments of this issue are welcome.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================Tony!absolutely correct! Keep up the good work.Regards Basssss!!------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 09:52:21 -0500From: TSaidy1050@aol.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: gamembdc@primanet.com, Bai-Mass.Taal@unep.org (bai-masstaal)Subject: MORE INFORMATION ON THE FARAFENNI INCIDENTMessage-ID: < 961112095220_1882118395@emout11.mail.aol.com Gambia-l,More information on the Farafenni incident is unfolding now. As I mentionedin my previous posting, the bandits are Gambians and also mercenaries whohave fought for various warring factions in Liberia. They would fight for anyone who can pay for their service.The attack of the Farafenni Camp led to the lost of six lives. The soldierswho lost their lives are :1. Staff Sergeant Lamin Badjie of Sintet Village2. Corporal Saikou Sidibeh of Kaur Janneh Kunda, Kaur3. Corporal Essa Keita of Kaur Janneh Kunda, Kaur4. Private Ebrima Manneh of No Kunda, Baddibu5. Private Ebrima Bojang of Busura Village6. Private Bakary Saidy of New Jeswang, Serre Kunda.The following are wounded soldiers being treated at the Royal VictoriaHospital in Banjul:1. Corporal Sainey Cham2. Lance Corporal Ebrima S. Fofana3. Lance Corporal Essa Joof4. Private Kawsu Jawara5. Private Seedy JawnehThis group of bandits were led by Abdoulie Sonko known to have come fromNuimi Berending. Balo Kante also known as 154 Commander is responsible forlogistics supplies. He is from Kante Kunda, Jarra. Other members of the groupare Essa Baldeh(treasurer); Sulayman Sarr of Gloucester Street, Banjul;Karamo Jibba of Bulanjor village, John Dampha a.k.a Omar Dampha and JoofDamhpa of Jarra Kani Kunda; Yaya Drammeh and Kabibu Demba of Bereto.Two members of the group have been arrested and they are Balo Kante and YayaDrammeh. The whole story will unfold in few days.Tombong.------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 08:31:52 -0800 (PST)From: Ylva Hernlund < yher@u.washington.edu To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: SuggestionsMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95b.961112083143.150626E-100000@homer33.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThank you Tony!On Mon, 11 Nov 1996, A. Loum wrote:> Hi Gambia-l netters.> I have a suggestion which is intended to benefit our non Gambian friends> and members in this list. Whenever you use a Wollof, Mandingo or any> expressions in one of our local languages, please provide if not> literal, at least a loose translation of what it means. I can empathize> with> the suspense undergone by The non Gambians with not getting the point. I> personally love and enjoyed reading and using them but have always> followed them up with any an explanation. Off course some been doing what> I am suggesting while others have not.> Any other comments of this issue are welcome.> Thanks> Tony> ========================================================================> Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax> University of Washington> Box 353200> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200> =========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 11:37:33 -0500 (EST)From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -ReplyMessage-ID: < 199611121637.LAA02070@forest3.ffr.mtu.edu Content-Type: textPerhaps I may add a few words to some of the issues being discussed onhte list i.e. corruption, dishonesty in hte civil service. A closerlook at a number of the messages certainly revealed a condition morethan what the terms used here mean. It appears that a fundamentalproblem is the clash of culture. The culture of traditional Gambiasociety, and that brought by modern government.As some of the contributors said, it is expected of the well off tohelp the less well off. Many Gambians fall for this including the veryhonest. What is apparent is that such a way of life as one demanded byteh traditional society is not viable in present day government. Civilservants are not members of the royal family who do not have thedevine power but a devine rigth to do whatever they want with the kingdomswealth (as conceived by our society) but mere ordinary people who areonly custodians and servants of our tax dalasis. Giving a small gift(i.e. a bull to a visiting dignitary) is perfectly normal under ourtradition but can severely influence attitudes of those who under oathpledged to be fair.My arguement is that such a problem needs more than just a politicalsolution to it. It needs a fundamental reorientation of our socialvalue systems. The public must be aware of what belongs to them beforethey can appreciate it values. They are yet to know that the taxesthey pay really belongs to them and not to the king and his royalfamily. The public servant need to know that it is his interest andbenefit to see to it that the funds he is enstrusted are weel takencared of. majority of the civil service are yet to appreciate thatthey are part of the government.The bottomline is that we need eudcation as Famara summarised hisattitude towards his own family member. There must be deliberateefforts to educate the public about their role in ensuring propergovernance. Ofcourse the administration needs education too. Thoseswithin the service from the highest level to the lowest need to beeducation about their resposibilities to the society as a whole andthe consequences immediate or long-term of their actions.I've got to go now.Malanding jaiteh------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 10:58:30 -0800From: mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19961108112503.1be75148@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="=====================_847481103==_"--=====================_847481103==_Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"UDO conditions for particiapting in the forthcoming NAtional Assembly Elections------------------------------Date: Tue, 12 Nov 1996 21:47:29 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu, Subject: Re: Forwarded posting of Fatou Khan -ReplyMessage-ID: < 22D11926370@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,I would like to remind members to kindly sign their messages, andthis includes "NFAAL".I would like to thank Ms., Mr. or Mrs. Faal for the contribution. Iwill assume that you are lady ( to avoid being accuse as a sexist). Iam sorry for any ambiguities in my message. It is because I wanted tokeep it as short as possible. I don't know long you have been on the net,but, for your info. I send in a contribution on the povertydiscussion, and there I discussed in "detailed" some proposals. I wasnot so detail now, because I wanted to avoid repetition.I am not sure if you got my point on the process ofinstitutionalization. I do not think we disagree much here.One thing I want to clarify is my assertion that, the leadership forchange should be lead by people who understands how the modern stateworks. I think Malanding's posting explained better what I wastrying to say. I am not preaching "elitism", the fact is that themodern state is so complex that it will very difficult for a "layman" inThe Gambia, to lead the struggle for its reform. Remember not all theeducated Gambians allow themselves to be "recruited" in this filthygame. We still have some good ones.I can send you or any other new member my posting on povertyeradication if you are interested.Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 08:29:22 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New memberMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961113082641.32522B-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIDr Kalidou Bayo has been added to the list. We welcome him and will belooking forward to his introduction and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 11:59:17 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MembersMessage-ID: < 01IBSOLRYBQW00083S@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:our ranks are swelling very fast, and that's a great sign for the List.Andrea Klumpp and Peter da Costa have now been added to Gambia-l. Weshould expect formal intros. from them soon.Perhaps Peter can help us locate Dr. Chris da Costa, who was one of theoriginal members of the "bantaba" (group / community / gathering place)before the transition to Gambia-l. I understand he moved from the UK toUNLV.Salaam!Amadou Scattred-Janneh(There is now another Amadou on board!)------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 10:06:27 -0800From: mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Message-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19961113125633.1ad7a5bc@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Dear list managers,Could you please add haddy janneh and fanta ceesay to the list.haddy's address is jshaddy@rs01.kings.edu andfanta's address is fceesay@brynmawr.edu thank you,yama------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 10:53:51 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Four new membersMessage-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961113105133.5294A-100000@saul4.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIBayard Lyons, Bai Mass Taal, Banky Njie and Julianna Baldeh have beenadded to the list. We welcome them and will be looking forward to theirintroductions and contributions.ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 14:03:53 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "Message-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961113140016.9832A-100000@ciao.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIUDP conditions for particiapting in the forthcoming NAtional AssemblyElectionsTAKING into account the UNPRECEDENTED irregularities that characterised thecampaign leading up to the September, 1996 Presidential Elections.ALARMED at the manner at which the AFPRC/APRC FLOUTED and SUBVERTEDcrucial provisions of the electoral code in defiant contempt of the PIEC.BETRAYED by the PIEC for its failure to perform its role and execute its responsibilityto the contesting political parties and the nation with courage, fairness and neutrality.GRAVELY concerned at the active participation of the Inspector General of Police,Director General of The National Intelligence Agency and the Commander of The GambiaNational Army in the promoting and defending the political interest of the APRC.ALARMED at the unprecedented violent level of the state sponsored intimidation andharassment and violent physical attacks by members of the Gambia National Army (whichappears to be a wing of the APRC) on 22nd September 1996, between Brikama andDenton Bridge and at N.I.A. Headquarters in Banjul where numerous supporters of UDPwere brutally beaten up and three of these victims were subsequently reported dead.APPAULLED by the fact that several supporters of the UDP have been arrested anddetained by the police and the N.I.A at various detention centres including Jangjangburehprison during the last presidential campaign without charges being preferred against themin court.EXASPERATED by the fact that AFPRC/APRC denied the UDP the media time allottedto the UDP and effectively excluded the UDP from the use of Radio Gambia and GambiaTV with impunity during the campaign period.CONSIDERING that it is in the supreme interest of the nation that democraticinstitutions have become an important part of Gambian tradition since independence, itshould be rehabilitated promoted and maintained.UNITED by the specific guiding spirit of JUSTICE, PEACE AND PROGRESS in anenvironment of democracy and the rule of the law enshrined in the Motto of the UNITEDDEMOCRATIC PARTY.CONVINCED that an atmosphere conducive to as free and fair election as possibleshould be guaranteed by the PIEC to all political parties and candidates.BASED on the above, The United Democratic Party will participate in the forthcomingNational Assembly Elections only if each and all of the following conditions are met inFULL:1) All persons presently detained at police stations, prisons, NIA cells or other securitycentres for party political reasons be released IMMEDIATELY andUNCONDITIONALLY.2) Decree 45 empowering the NIA to search, arrest and detain any suspect is incompatiblewith free party-political debate and MUST be revoked immediately.3). The Inspector General of Police, the Director General of NIA and the commander ofGNA must officially and publicly declare and restore the allegiance of their respectivesecurity services to the country and the flag and maintain strict party-political neutrality orbe forced to resign their offices.4) That the PIEC in conjunction with some other pro-democracy institution conduct theforthcoming National Assembly elections.5) That International observers be officially invited to observe the conduct of the entireelection process (from campaign to declaration of results).6) That a Judicial Enquiry be set up now to investigate and report on the brutal assault onsupporters of UDP by members of The Gambia National Army at various places betweenBrikama and Denton Bridge on 22nd. September, 1996 to determine who the perpetratorswere with a view to prosecuting them for their criminality. The UDP is convinced thatunless the September 22nd. incident is dealt with, another state type terrorist attack onUDP supporters may well be repeated in the forthcoming National Assembly electioncampaign by the same thugs with impunity.7) All national media broadcasts for and on behalf of political parties be controlled by thePIEC with immediate effect. The Ministry responsible for Information with obviousvested interest MUST no longer control what comes out of Radio Gambia or Gambia TVin regard to party political issues. The PIEC must ensure by this control that there is asfar as possible a fair allocation of media time to each of the political parties.8) The UDP DEMANDS that the NIA surveillance on its leadership ceases AT ONCE.The UDP is not an unregistered, unrecognised, clandestine group involved in subversiveactivities. The NIA is fully aware that the UDP is a registered political party and has alarge following in this country. The UDP regards this surveillance as crude harassment of,reckless provocation to, and gross violation of the civil rights and privacy of, law abidingcitizens.9) That polling agents MUST travel in the same vehicle in which ballot boxes aretransported to the counting centres.10) That only candidates or their agents, the police and authorities responsible for theconduct of the elections will attend at the counting of votes.11) No political party should use Government resources-whether human or material- inthe furtherance of its political interest.12) Results must before transmission to the Chairman of PIEC be signed by the returningofficer and by a representative of the pro-democracy institution present at the countingcentre. Results MUST NOT be sent to State House.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 18:09:12 -0500 (EST)From: fatima phall < fphall1@gl.umbc.edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: NEW MEMBERSMessage-ID: < Pine.SGI.3.95.961113180422.4831B-100000@umbc9.umbc.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIISpecial welcome to Haddy and Fanta.IT'S AUNTY.------------------------------Date: Wed, 13 Nov 1996 15:24:12 -0800 (PST)From: "A. Loum" < tloum@u.washington.edu To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "Message-ID: < Pine.OSF.3.95.961113143632.13453A-100000@saul7.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIThe UDP and other political parties should have also demanded that theincrease deposit of 5000 dalasis ( approx $500 ) per candidate be reducedto the original amount of 200 dalasis ( $20 ). I understand theexplanation given by Tombong for this huge increase, being that it wasdone by the PIEC ( Provisional ( I forgot what the I stands for )electoral commission as a means of meeting their expenditures. I have ahard time accepting that simply because of the notorious tendencies ofAfrican Executive branches of government controlling and dictating itsother branches and agencies who are most of the time denied and deprievedof the right to exercise independent judgement. I cannot prove it but myinstincts tell me that this was not the PIEC's unilateral decision. Iview this as an obstacle for the opposition parties to be able to fieldcandidates in all the constituencies of the country. 5000 dalasis is alot of money in The Gambia for the opposition parties to put up for eachcandidate.. I can understand if the amount was double to $400 but thegigantic increase to $5000 is just something beyond my comprehension.Any thoughts on that ? Do you think that the increase to 5000 dalasisis justifiable ?ThanksTony========================================================================Anthony W Loum tloum@u.washington.edu Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 faxUniversity of WashingtonBox 353200Seattle, Wa.98195-3200=========================================================================------------------------------Date: Tue, 14 Nov 1995 14:50:35 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "Message-ID: < 199611140551.OAA15948@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIITony and Gambial-l,The increase is hard to imagine; the reason much too less convincing.D5000 for each candidate is excessive. The hand of manipulationcannot be ruled out here. I proposed a single election for both thepresidential and parliamentary elections. Such a rational politico-economic stance is one thing we can credit the old regime for. If thePIEC has suddenly realised it they cannot cover its expenses, then itmust have suffered from poor planning, or(?). This problem isnecessarily caused by the separation of the two elections. What awaste of resources! Any further comments?Lamin Drammeh.------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 96 09:12 GMT+0200From: Peter da Costa < ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: IntroMessage-ID: < m0vNvyL-0012VNC@harare.iafrica.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Hi there fellow Gambians and nuff respect listowners for accepting me tomembership of this restricted group.My name is Peter da Costa, I'm 34 years old, a journalist by training, with10 years in-field reporting experience and a graduate of London University(1984) and The City University (1986). I started out at Marina InternationalSchool, and did spells at Methodist Prep (we grew up on the junction ofDobson and Picton Street) and Gambia High school (I'm sure some of myclassmates, old friends and acquaintances are on this list).I've done a lot of things since then, among them covering the Liberia civilwar and analysing socio-economic and political developments in sub-SaharanAfrica. In June 1994 I left Gambia for Zimbabwe, where I am presently based(not many Gambians here, unfortunately).I am currently the Regional Director for Africa of Inter Press Service(IPS), the world's leading alternative media organisation. We turn the storyupside down and look at processes that underpin development, rather than atnews events. We were set up 32 years ago to counter the predominantlyNorth-South flows of information. My job is to run the administration,fund-raise, market, develop new products, sit with lawyers when I have toand work with NGOs on developing media advocacy skills. I also still write(particularly on Telematics for Development issues) when I have time.OK, enough of that. If I lurk too much and don't post enough, it'll bebecause I am usually on planes and in strange places with no connectivity.And being isolated down here, I hope to learn lots from you wise folks outthere.Amadou Scattred Janneh was asking about my immediate older brother Dr Chrisda Costa. Well, he's moved from Wales to the U.S (Nevada to be precise) Youcan get hold of him on: cdac@aol.com or alternatively chrisdacosta@MEM.po.com My greatest expectation is that issues that were and are never discussedback home can be aired on this list. We cannot, must not, allow The Gambiato be a repository for mediocrity, which is where it's been heading sinceindependence -- despite the incredibe wealth of brilliance per capita thatexists among Gambians both at home and in the disapora.If our contributions to our country are not respected at home (for reasonsof ethnicity, religion, political affiliation, envy or other destructivereasons) let them be respected in cyberspace.Cease firePeter14.11.96Peter K.A. da CostaRegional Director for AfricaInter Press Service (IPS)127 Union AvenueP.O. Box 6050Harare ZIMBABWETel: +263-4-790104/5Fax: +263-4-728415E-mail: ipspdc@harare.iafrica.com ________________________________________------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 10:12:01 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: IntroMessage-ID: <19961114091516.AAA11340@LOCALNAME>Gambia-L,I hereby, welcome all new members added recently specially Peter daCosta whom I surprisingly got a reply from when I sent an enquiry toIPS.Peter I hope that you people will not mind to have the Gambia relatedissues being forwarded to the list from MISANET.PeaceMomodou Camara------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 10:18:58 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACYMessage-ID: <19961114092012.AAA9766@LOCALNAME>Appeal on behalf of DEMOCRACY:------------------------------In any Democracy worthy of emulation, citizens should begiven the opportunity to represent their people regardless of howrich they may be.Any political party willing to contest for all 45 seats in theforthcoming parliamentary elections in The Gambia has to pay adeposit of D225.000 (two hundred and twenty five thousand Dalasis),i,e five thousand Dalasis per candidate! How much this is expected toserve the democratic process in the Gambia and how consistent it iswith President Jammeh's "commitment" to empower the Gambian peopleis left to your fantasy. Yet let us ask, "how can such candidatesand parties be expected to be free of corruption when they are to paya quater of a million Dalsis and several more hundreds of thousandsfor campaigning?".Nonetheless the fact of the matter is that Jammeh's partyshall put up candidates, who even if unopposed shall be elected to thenext parliament.Furthermore it is clear that parties without financial patrons orsponsors will inevitably be sidelined since their meagre resourceswould not allow for such extravagance. Citizens with knowledge,sincerity and dedication are thus pushed to the sideline.The purpose of this message therefore is to call for financialsupport for THE PEOPLE'S DEMOCRATIC ORGANISATION FOR INDEPENDENCEAND SOCIALISM (PDOIS), a party without financial patrons but one whichhas spared no effort in contributing it's quota to Gambia'sdemocracatic process. Your support will be a useful contribution toa parliament which will NOT be a RUBBER STAMP. Please note that endof November is the deadline for registration of candidates.Should you be interested in supporting PDOIS please send a mailquickly or contact the Secretariat of the Party directlythrough the following:Tel.:00220 393177Fax.:00220 393177 In the Gambia.Thanks for reading through.The future is not hopeless!Beaten shall only be those who fold their arms and resign to fate!PS: PDOIS campaign programme had been sent to the list earlier but itcould be forwarded to you if you are interested.----------------------------------------------------------------------PeaceMomodou*******************************************************URL http://home3.inet.tele.dk/mcamara **"Start by doing what's necessary, then what'spossible and suddenly you are doing the impossible"***------------------------------Date: 14 Nov 1996 10:57:55 +0100From: "Ba-Musa Ceesay" < Ba-Musa.Ceesay@Oslo.Norad.telemax.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (Receipt notification requested)Subject: New memberMessage-ID: Content-Identifier: post.ut328aed2eContent-Return: ProhibitedMime-Version: 1.0Hello fellow Gambians,I wish to take this opportunity to indtroduce myself. My name is Ba-MusaCeesay. I`m presently working for NORAD(The Norwegian Agency forDevelopment Cooperation) in the Dept of Information and CulturalCooperation.I am the secretary of the Islamic Movement in Norway and one of theleaders of The Gambian Association.I was told about the Gambia L by a friend last summer in Denmark but Ilost the address until another friend introduce me to the net a few daysago.The idea is excellent and I`m excited.Take careBa-Musa CeesayNorbyg. 30187 Oslotlf. 22 31 46 4522 17 39 88 priv.------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 09:32:32 CSTFrom: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu To: TSaidy1050@aol.com, Subject: value of the DalasisMessage-ID: < FF1EF344EF@osage.astate.edu Hello Gambia-l,Our currency value has not changed much if any against hardcurrencies. After the revolution in 1981, the dalasis fell( I think). For the past two years the dalasis held steady.Can anyone help explain why.Sal------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:58:57 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: klumpp@kar.dec.com Subject: Intro and moreMessage-ID: < 328B4190.2F77@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitHello members of GAMBIA-L!Thanks for your welcome!My name is Andrea Klumpp, I have been in contact with Gambians at homeand abroad (Germany) for some years now and I had the chance to learn alot about Gambian life, politics and concerns. I've been there twice andhope to stay there for some time in a peaceful future.The democratic movement, the latest developments and the unforseeabledirection the country is taking at the moment, is concerning me and Iwould appreciate exchange of information, views and ideas with themembers of this list.I am reading FOROYAA weekly, and call The Gambia frequently to keepmyself informed.Q: Is there an archive of this list available? If yes: where?Has last Friday's shooting at Farafani Baracks already been discussed?According to my information, a press conference was hold with two of theso-called rebels which had been caught. They stated that they wereparticipants of the '81 coup, that they left Gambia for Libya, wherethey were trained. They went to Liberia then and later to Senegal. Theyleft their unit and a number of 40? (14?) came back to the Gambia. Ontheir run away they had to leave the hostage and the captured weaponsbehind...tbc.Could someone please forward the PDOIS campaign programme to me?Thank you.Jamma ak jamma,Andrea------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 11:19:57 -0500From: Yaikah Jeng < YJENG@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACY -ReplyMessage-ID: < s28b0065.011@PHNET.SPH.JHU.EDU Mo,Hi, it's Yaikah. I think that you should forward at least some sortof agenda this particular party has for the Gambia if, as far-fetchedas it may sound, they do win some parliamentary seats. I think thatthis could help people in making a decision as to whether or not tocontribute to a fund for the party. thanx.Yaikah!------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 13:00:49 -0600From: njie.1@osu.edu (N'Deye Marie Njie)To: africans@iastate.edu, Subject: Job Positions/ Graduate Assistantships/ Proposal funding (fwd)Message-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">4) Jobs/Internships>a) Graduate Associate Position: Ohio MSEA/ASEQ Education Project. Assiting in>educational product development regarding agricultural systems and the>environment. Agricultural Engineering Building>A message received from Dr. Larry C. Brown, Associate Professor, Food,>Agricultural and Biological Engineering, The Ohio State University:>Temporary Graduate Associate Position Available January, 1997.>The Ohio MSEA/ASEQ Education Project is looking for a Graduate Associate to>assist in educational product development regarding agricultural systems>and the>environment, with a strong focus on water resources.>This is a temporary position, lasting from one to three quarters, starting>January or February, 1997. The stipend is $1,000/month, and carries a tuition>and fee waiver. The location for the position is the Agricultural Engineering>Building.>Responsibilities: The focus is educational product development and>distribution.>The GA will work with the Ohio MSEA/ASEQ research project team, specifically>those in Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, Natural Resources,>Agricultural Economics, and Horticulture and Crop Sciences. The supervisor>will>be Dr. Brown.>The GA will be responsibile for reviewing research publications and reports,>summarizing research results, and preparing draft educational materials. The>target audience includes agricultural producers, policy and decision makers,>Ohio citizens, and educational, technical, financial assistance, and>regulatory>agency personnel who work with and advise agricultural producers and natural>resources managers. Therefore, some of the same information must be structured>differently in various educational formats to focus on several audiences. The>GA will receive authorship credit, and may have an opportunity to be first>author on some publications. There may be some opportunities for professional>meeting presentations.>Requirements: The GA absolutely must have proven, excellent written and verbal>communication skills. There is no time for learning on the job. The GA>will be>expected to work with scientists, engineers, and state and federal agency>personnel, as well as graphic illustrators and editors. Initiative,>focused work>habits, self-starter talents, good people skills are a must. The GA will be>responsible for 20+ hours of work per week throughout the appointment period.>Proven experience with word processing, spread sheets, graphics, and slide>making in both MAC and DOS environments is desired. A mature GA who is in>their>last year of their degree program, who knows the system and their way around>campus is desired. There may be some travel within Ohio and across the Midwest>Region required (expenses covered).>Additionally, the GA may have the opportunity to contribute to the development>of regional publications that will have great visibility across the nation.>There is some potential for the GA to conduct their individual research in an>area related to the responsibilities of this position, or possibly to>extend the>research scope of their existing project.>Applications: By December 15, please send to the name and address listed>below a>current vitae, with a cover letter (2 pages minimum) that summarizes your work>and research experiences. A decision will be made in January 1997, and the>tuition and fee waiver can be made retroactive to January 6 for the quarter.>Please, no walk-ins.>For more information: Larry C. Brown, Associate Professor, Extension>Agricultural Engineer, Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological>Engineering, 590 Woody Hayes Drive, Columbus, OH 43210-1057, 614.292.3826>(ph);>614.292.9448 (fax); brown.59@osu.edu. >==============================================================================>5) Call for Proposals (Funding)>a) Conservation Technology Support Program: GIS granting program>Request for proposals:>The Conservation Technology Support Program is pleased to announce its>geographic information system granting program for 1997.>The Conservation Technology Support Program (CTSP) is a granting program>established in 1994 designed to provide hardware, software, and training to>nonprofit organizations addressing environmental and conservation issues>so that>they can undertake a variety of projects using a geographic information>system>(GIS).>1997 is the third year of the Conservation Technology Support Program. In the>previous two years, in-kind grants of hardware, software and training>valued at>more than $2 million have been awarded to approximately 85 organizations. The>primary intention of this year's program, as in the past, is to provide a>comprehensive package of GIS support to organizations that can demonstrate the>need to apply appropriate GIS methods to accomplish their objectives, but lack>the tools to do so. In 1997, CTSP is particularly interested in supporting>organizations that use GIS as a strategic tool to effectively communicate>spatial concepts to engage constituencies or communities in resource>conservation or environmental protection. The CTSP is a partnership between>Hewlett-Packard Company; Apple Computer, Inc.; the Environmental Systems>Research Institute (ESRI), publishers of GIS software; the Smithsonian>Institution's National Zoological Park Conservation and Research Center (CRC);>and the Conservation GIS Consortium (CGISC), a national association of>nonprofits that provide technical support to and environmental nonprofits>in the>use of GIS. Under the partnership, Hewlett-Packard and Apple donate>computers,>peripherals and software; ESRI contributes software and training; and CRC and>CGISC provide specialized GIS training. No cash grants are made. CGISC is the>coordinating institution for this effort. Additional hardware and software is>provided on an "as available" basis under a Co-Sponsor Program by Trimble>Navigation, GTCO Corporation, Iomega Corporation, ERDAS Incorporated, and>Microsoft Corporation. These donations enable a smaller number of grantees to>acquire global positioning system (GPS) units, digitizing tablets, multidisk>storage devices, image processing software, and data management software. The>CTSP program is open to all U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations>active>in conserving, protecting or restoring our natural environment. The>application>deadline is January 17, 1997. If you would like to receive information about>applying for a CTSP grant, send an email message to ctsp@desktop.org or visit http://www.desktop.org/ctsp. Alternatively, you may contact us at:>Conservation>Technology Support Program. C/o Conservation GIS Consortium, 324 Fuller>Avenue ->Suite C2, Helena, Montana 59601-5029>In addition:>- JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Would you like to manage CTSP? Send an email message to ctsp@desktop.org with JOB ANNOUNCEMENT as its subject.>- ESRI CONSERVATION PROGRAM: ESRI also donates GIS software in addition to> the CTSP. For more information, send an email message to ecp@desktop.org or> visit http://www.desktop.org/ecp. >==============================================================================>6) Additional Information Received>a) Book Sale OSU>The Ohio State University Libraries Book Sale: Tens of thousands of new>and used>books: Textbooks; schoolarly, Reference, and Technical Works; Fiction;>Paperbacks and hardcover; and MUCH MORE (comic books, records, videotapes)...>Most Items $2 or less! The sale is held on November 7th (8:30 am to 6:30>pm) and>November 8th (8:30 am to 4:30 pm) 122 (1st floor) and 001 (ground floor) Main>Library, 1858 Neil Avenue Mall. For more information call (614) 292-6151.>b) Gradroots Social Gathering>A message form Phoebe Atkinson to all Natural Resources ESGP students:>For those of you going through the mid-quarter frazzles, why don't you take a>break and visit with some of your Gradroots cohorts! This Friday, November 8,>gradroots is having a social gathering. It will include dinner and a few times>around the OSU ice rink. We have the option of going to the 8pm-10pm open>skate>session or the 10:15pm to 12:15pm open skate session. It all depends on where>and what time we want to meet for dinner. Please give us your input if>you are>interested in attending by responding to atkinson.45@osu.edu. COME ON AND JOIN>THE FUN!!! ALL HARD WORK AND NO PLAY MAKES GRAD SCHOOL AWFULLY LONELY! We hope>to see you there!!!>By the way, the admission fee for the ice rink, if you are an OSU student, is>$2.00 for general admission and $2.00 for skate rental, if you don't have your>own. If you don't have an OSU ID with you, it is $4.00 general admission. Once>we get a concensus on when people want to meet, we'll send out another note to>let you know when and where to meet. If you have any great ideas as to>where to>go for dinner, let me know! ( atkinson.45@osu.edu ).>==============================================================================>7) Smile of the Week>Forwarded............(hope this is allowed....flames to me, not to the>ESGP-program. Please TAKE THIS AS A JOKE):>I cannot check the authenticity of this message (not that it matters....) but>the message I received stated that this is the transcript of an actual radio>conversation of a US naval ship with Canadian authorities off the coast of>Newfoundland on October, 1995.>Radio conversation released by the Chief of Naval Operations 10-10-95.>Americans: Please divert your course 15 degrees to the North to avoid a> collision.>Canadians: Recommend you divert YOUR course 15 degrees to the South to avoid> a collision.>Americans: This is the Captain of a US Navy ship. I say again, divert YOUR> course.>Canadians: No. I say again, you divert YOUR course.>Americans: THIS IS THE AIRCRAFT CARRIER USS MISSOURI, WE ARE A LARGE WARSHIP> OF THE US NAVY. DIVERT YOUR COURSE NOW!>Canadians: This is a lighthouse. Your call.>==============================================================================>Answer to Trivia Question of this Week: Bogor has held a World Record for the>greatest number of thunderstroms in a year (approximately 230 per year, check>the Guinness Book of Records to be sure).>==============================================================================>Mail Server Information: Users may subscribe to the ESGPNEWS list by>sending an>e-mail to listserver@lists.acs.ohio-state.edu with the following message:>subscribe ESGPNEWS Firstname Lastname. This message has to be sent from the>user's own e-mail account and should not include anything else than the above>message. Contributions to the newsletter can be sent by replying to the>newsletter ( keytech@postbox.acs.ohio-state.edu ).>==============================================================================------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 12:08:54 -0400 (AST)From: "Inqs." < nfaal@is2.dal.ca To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List < gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACYMessage-ID: < Pine.A41.3.95.961114115856.30438B-100000@is2.dal.ca Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII> Any political party willing to contest for all 45 seats in the> forthcoming parliamentary elections in The Gambia has to pay a> deposit of D225.000 (two hundred and twenty five thousand Dalasis),> i,e five thousand Dalasis per candidate! How much this is expected to> serve the democratic process in the Gambia and how consistent it is> with President Jammeh's "commitment" to empower the Gambian people> is left to your fantasy. Yet let us ask, "how can such candidates> and parties be expected to be free of corruption when they are to pay> a quater of a million Dalsis and several more hundreds of thousands> for campaigning?".Good question! This is ridiculous beyond belief, i mean to evenget a majority, one would probably have to approach if not exceed the100,000 dalasis mark. Perhaps there is a money tree in Gambia that wedon't know about......And we were hoping to end corruption, yeah right, dream on.....------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 18:28:31 +0000From: momodou.camara@post3.tele.dk (Camara, Momodou)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: APPEAL ON BEHALF OF DEMOCRACYMessage-ID: <19961114172948.AAA11312@LOCALNAME>> Mo,> Hi, it's Yaikah. I think that you should forward at least some sort> of agenda this particular party has for the Gambia if, as far-fetched> as it may sound, they do win some parliamentary seats. I think that> this could help people in making a decision as to whether or not to> contribute to a fund for the party. thanx.> Yaikah!Gambia-l,Below is a campaign programme from PDOIS as requested by somemembers.Welcome, to all new members.Best regardsMomodou Camara.......................................................................PDOIS SUPPORTCOMMITTEES ABROADThe Gambia is a Sovereign Republic. She belongs to all of us.We, the Gambian people, are the guardians of our destiny. We should shape theeconomic, political, social and cultural life of the country.No single Gaambian or family can build roads, schools,hospitals, etc. entirely on their own. No single gender, religious sect, languagegrouping can live as a seperate unit in the Gambia and still promote progress.The preservation of unity of The Gambia is the basis of our survival as a people.However, Gambians need roads, schools, hospitals and other facilities.All of us cannot meet everyday to discuss and agree on the sums ofmoney we are to put aside to build roads, schools, hospitals and so onand so forth and where to build them.Each family cannot make its own laws to protect its members. AllGambians cannot meet everyday to make laws for the protection ofcitizens.This is why we need to elect representatives from among our fellowcitizens and give them the responsibility to make laws for thecountry. This is why we elect members of the National Assembly whoare also to see that the country's government operates acording to thelaws.Furthermore, we are are to elect representatives to collect money fromus to provide social services. We may elect individuals who sharenothing in common to be our representatives. This may lead toconflicts which may incapacitate them from running the country.Political parties help to bring people together under a common programmeand platform which can be put before the people to get their support.Once that support is gained the representatives can work in harmonyto impliment the programme if they are sincere to their contract withthe people. Political parties are therefore to explain how they intendto run a country in a manifesto or programme of action which is theircontract with the people.Representatives, party members and supporters or volunteers are supposedto explain the programmes of a party to the people andd mobilize themto support such a programme by voting for the representatives.Therefore, PDOIS party members and supporters or volunteers arerequired to know what PDOIS intends to do and spread the clear viewsgained to the people so as to enlist their confidence in supportingPDOIS' candidates. The people are also to judge the performance ofPDOIS' government on the basis of the programme it puts before thepeople to win their support.A SUMMARY OF PDOIS' PROGRAMMEPDOIS recognizes that a government which relies on tax alone to provideservices is bound to increase the suffering of a people who aregetting poorer and poorer. The only way to reduce tax burden is tocreate a balance where a part of the sum derived from the people willbe spent on social services while another part is spent to build theproductive base of the economy such as buying fishing vessels andestablishing plants to process fish, vegetables, fruits and livestockproducts.Furthermore, groups of women and men gardeners and farmers can beassisted with boreholes, marketing facilities, etc. so that they canboost up their production and their income. For example, if ten womenshare a farm, an earning of D100,000 can enable each to earn D10,000.Each may contribute D1000 or D2000 for village development inorder toprovide the pumps, schools, clinics, etc. the village needs. This willlead to both personal and social development.On the other hand, there are Gambians and foreign investors who may wishto invest and operate enterprises in the country. PDOIS will establishan enviroment conducive for the efficient operation of suchenterprises so as to facilitate optimum benefit for the country andthe investor. Foreign debts will be primarily directed to boost upproduction so that the debt can be repaid without imposing more taxeson the people or diverting what should be used to provide for servicesto pay for debts.If you support this programme you may indicate your wish to be aPDOIS member or supporter.ON OUR POLITICAL PROGRAMMERepresentatives of PDOIS are to be elected to impliment a partyprogramme. PDOIS' representatives are therefore, to work as a team. Inthe area of government, PDOIS' presidential choice shall notexcercise monarchial powers but would function as a chairperson of ateam of cabinet members who are experts in their respective areas. Thedecicion of the team shall always be respected by all. PDOIS standsfor a team approach to governance.Furthermore, in relation between government and people, PDOISstands for the checking of government from below. Hence, there shall beComplaints and Problems Solving Committees in villages, wards, workplaces, etc. to ensure that there is justice everywhere.Village heads, leders of mosques and churches, heads of human rightsorganizations and professional associations, etc shall be human rightscommissioners who shall have access to jails, prisons, and to makeenquires from authorities regarding all allegations of human rightsviolations.Finally, there shall be universal litracy and civic education to ensurethat all citizens are fully aware of how much money government takesfrom them to what use they are put as well as the whole mode ofoperation of the state. In this way, the people would be able todistinguish a just government and an unjust one, one that isrepresenting the people properly and one that is guilty of misrepresentation.If you are in support of such a programme, you may declare your wish tobe a PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.PDOIS recognizes that no nation can survive in isolation. A country mayhave a mature foriegn policy which will enable it to relate to allcountries in the world on the basis of equality or it may operateacording to the principle that "my enemy's enemy is my friend" whichwas the cornerstone of the foreign policy of the Cold War years. PDOISrecognizes that foreign policies lead to international sabotage andgun boat diplomacy. PDOIS therefore intends to pursue a mature foreignpolicy by first building a well managed economy run by an organized,highly motivated, fully aware and free people who do not harbour anyhostile intententions against any people. In this way, it will earnthe respect and love of all peoples in the world and the recognitionof all pragmatic leders in the world.If you support such a foreign policy you may register yourdesire to be a PDOIS member or supporter/volunteer.ON FOREIGNERSMany Gambians are abroad and are subjected to the same uncertainties asother foreigners are subjected to. This is why PDOIS intends to createa situation in the Gambia which will be worthy for emulation elswhere.It is PDOIS' intention to ensure that foreigners in the country areorganized and treated fairly.It shall be a norm for citizens of each country to form an organisationand elect a committee of representatives on democratic lines. Thecommittee shall be regestered with the state and shall be recognized.All citizens of a particular country would be required to registerwith the committee if they want to be resident in The Gambia. Therecommendation of the committee for residential permit shall beconsidered by the state. Each committee shall take up any complaintlodged by their nationals with state authorities. In this way,injustices against foreigners can be minimized.THE TASK OF A PDOIS MEMBERA PDOIS member must be fully informed of the party's programme,principles and methods of work; ensure the effective dissemination ofparty programmes and principles to the voters and mobilize theirsupport;- identify potential party members and volunteers to help in thedessimination of party programmes and principles;- keep abrest of the party's campaign strategy and ensure its effectiveimplementation; identify problems and issues which are ostacles to theimplementation of the party's campaign strategy and inform the properCampaign Committee for action;- identify candidates in a constituency who can best implementthe party's programme when elected;- liaise with the Campaign Committee in one's area;- take initiative to do whatever is necessary to get the messageacross to the people.A PDOIS member is a community oriented person. He or she musttake interest in everything that takes place in his or her community. He orshe shall be able to attend all activities people engage in his or hercommunity, such as burials as long as time permits.A PDOIS member should be able to clarify issues for people and bewilling to seek for more ideas if he or she finds himself or herselfnot adequately prepared.A PDOIS member should strive to persuade rather than impose hisor her views.A PDOIS member shall not treat insult with insult or get angry atopponents who refuse to understand; on the contrary, exchanginghostility with warmth and clear explanation may win opponents.A PDOIS member should be convinced that representation is aservice and not a position of privilege; that election campaing is not a warbetween rivals for a golden fleece, but a time to enligthen people sothat they can choose their best representatives.A PDOIS party member shall always strive to gain clearer ideasso that one can have conviction in clarifying issues and thus win theconfidence of the voter.A PDOIS member should strive to work to his or her optimum irrespectiveof whether others are doing so or not.A PDOIS member should see himself or herself equal to all other membersand should not compromise with anything that would harm the interestof the people.A PDOIS member must:- give personal attention to all volunteers;- show enthusism;- try to make people active;- develop a team spirit among volunteers; make them feel wanted,encourage a sense of belonging, mantain personal contact with voters,listen to their difficulties and keep them motivated;- identify consistent volunteers who prefer to be members.PDOIS SUPPORT COMMITTEESA group of volunteers or members abroad may establish PDOIS SupportCommittees. The Support Committees may deciminate the programme andprinciples of the party to Gambians and other concerned personsabroad, mobilise resouces, motivate family members at home to becomeinterested in PDOIS' programme and principles and do what ever theydeem fit to promote the interest of the country.PDOIS Support Committees are autonomous. Once formed the NationalCampaign Committee should be informed for documentation andendorsement.Once this endorsement is made, the Committee shall develop its ownpriority areas.GUIDLINESThe PDOIS Support Committees should operate on democratic principles. Inelecting officiers, due regard should be given clarity, sincerity,commitment to the task and determination to get people involved.A PDOIS VOLUNTEET/SUPPORTERA PDOIS volunteer/supporter is a person is who is restricted by timeor other concerns from being able to play an active and consistentrole in party activities but willing to assist with one or two thingsat his or her convenience.A PDOIS volunteer/supporter does what one is willing and capableof doing at any given moment.A volunteer should offer his or her services and be given specificassignments which he or she can complete.A volunteer /supporter must be asked to assess his or her situationbefore accepting any responsinility.A volunteer/supporter must not try to please any one.A volunteer/supporter may keep the voters informed of the party'sprogramme, help in distribution of leaflets, cassettes, carry smallerrands, etc.NOW YOU MAY DECIDE:1. I WANT TO BE A MEMBER2. I WANT TO BE A VOLUNTEER(Tick which ever you choose)STATE FOLLOWING:NAMEADDRESSVOTER CARD NO.ADMINISTRATIVE AREASIGNATUREIssued byPDOIS' National Campaign Committee,No. 1 Sambou Street,Churchill Town,P.O. box 2306,Serre Kunda,The Gambia,Tel/Fax: 220- 393 177.......................................................................------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 13:48:27 -0500From: mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.32.19961114184827.00667ea4@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: multipart/mixed; boundary="=====================_848015307==_"--=====================_848015307==_Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"POUVOIR JUDICIAREOFFICE OF THE=20EXAMINING MAGISTRATERuling Granting the Lifting of the Conservatory=20Seizures ordered on 17th October 1995 (CP/449/95)And 17th November 1995 (p/11445/95)=85=85=85=85=85=85=85=85=85.According to PP No CP/449/95According to PP No P/11445/95The Examining MagistrateIn view of the petition made by the Republic of Gambia, via the medium of=their counsel,=20Mr. Dante CANONICA, on the 14th of August, 1996. Referring to the LIFTING=of the=20conservatory seizure ordered on the accounts and possessions owned by Mr.=Ebou Jallow=20or which he has economic right at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in=Geneva,=20as well as the restitution of the amount seized to the Republic of Gambia:Whereas the outcome of the said proceedings:That by fax n 17th October, 1995, the Federal Police Office placed before=the Geneva=20authorities a request for temporary measures dated 12th October, 1995,=emanating from=20the Republic of Gambia and referring to the blockage of accounts held by=Ebou Jallow at=20the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in Geneva.That these proceedings were accorded the number CP/449/1995:That the blocking of accounts at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A which Mr.==20Ebou Jallow holds or to which he has economic rights have been ordered on=the 17th of=20October 1995, by Mr. Vladimir STEMBERGER, examining magistrate in charge of=case=20at the time:That the request for temporary measures from the republic of the Gambia on=the 12th=20October 1995 cites the theft of a sum of more than US$3,000,000 by Mr. Ebou=Jallow,=20former spokesperson for the Provisional Armed Forces Council (AFPRC).That on the 12th of October, 1995, Mr. Ebou Jallow resigned his duties as=spokesman for=20the Provisional Armed Forces Council.That on the same date, that is the 12th of October, 1995, the diplomatic=passport No D=20000815 issued on 20th February, 1995, to Mr. Ebou Jallow was declared=invalid with=20immediate effect.That in other respects, on the 16th of October, 1995, the Republic of Gambia=requested the=20civil sequestration of all assets deposited in the name of Ebou Jallow and=of which he=20would be economic beneficiary at the CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A. in=Geneva.That the sequestration was executed by the Arve-Lac Prosecutions office on=the 18th of=20October, 1995:That on the 14th of November, 1995, the Republic of Gambia lodged a penal=complaint=20for abuse of confidence, indeed theft, in the hands of Attorney- General of=the Canton of=20Geneva, a complaint mixed with a request for the penal sequestration of=account no.=2049275.1 at CREDIT LYONNAIS(SUISSE) S.A., allegedly held by Mr. Ebou Jallow;That these proceedings were accorded the no. p/11445/95That as part of these proceedings no. p/11445/95;That as part of these proceedings no. p/11445/95, Mr. Francois PAYCHERE, at=the time=20Deputy Attorney-General ordered by registered mail dated 17th November,=1995, the=20temporary seizure of the amount of US$ 3,000,000- the property held on the=accounts=20held by Mr. Ebou Jallow or to which the economic right, and notably account =no.=2049275.1 and this is in pursuance of Article 115 ACPPGe.That on the 16th of January 1996, an additional complaint relating to the=sum of US$=2020,000,000 was lodged by the Republic of Gambia against Mr. Ebou Jallow, an==20additional complaint mixed with a request for sequestration of the accounts=held by Mr.=20Ebou Jallow or to which the he has economic right at the CITIBANK=(SWITZERLAND)=20as well as the CITIBANK N.A New York, branch of Geneva;That the temporary seizure of the accounts held by Mr. Ebou Jallow or of=which he has=20economic right at the CITIBANK (SWITZERLAND) and CITIBANK N.A. NEW=20YORK, branch of Geneva was ordered by Francois PAYCHERE, Deputy Public=20Prosecutor, on the 18th of January, 1996:That by the note from the Gambian Embassy in Paris dated 10th April,1996,=the request=20for the mutual aid was revoked; due to the fact national proceedings were=pending about=20the same facts before the competent authorities in Geneva.That the civil sequestration No. 95 070354 H was validated by lawsuit no. 95=143490 M=20notified by decree.That Mr. Ebou Jallow contested the validity of the notification by decree=such as within=20the framework of a request in belated opposition as within a request for=provisional=20measures referring to the prevention of the conversion of the civil=sequestration;That Mr. Ebou Jallow was nonsuited in these requests by the judgements that=are made=20today definitive:That Mr. Dante CANONICA=92s request on 14th of August, 1996, for the lifting=of the=20sequestration indicates that the Prosecutor=92s Office would only await the=lifting of the=20conservatory penal seizure to hand over the sequestered funds to the=Republic of Gambia.UNDER THE LAWThe blocking of all the assets in the hands of CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A.=in the=20name of Mr. Ebou Jallow or those to which he would be the economic=beneficiary, has =20been ordered by the examining magistrate as part of the request for mutual=aid no.=20CP/449/1995 and in pursuance of art. 18. EIMPThe request for international judicial mutual aid having been retracted on=the 10th of=20April, 1996, the blocking of accounts in the hands of CREDIT LYONNAIS that=was=20ordered to be lifted on 17th October, 1995 will be lifted.In other respects and within bounds of the national proceedings,=P/11445/1995, the Public=20Prosecutor=92s Office also ordered the conservatory seizure of the assets of=Mr. Ebou=20Jallow, or to which Mr. Ebou Jallow would be economic beneficiary, at the=CREDIT=20LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A; at CITIBANK SWITZERLAND and at CITIBANK N.A.=20NEW YORK, a branch of Geneva, in pursuance of art. 115 A CPPGe, on the 17th==20November, 1995, and the 18th January 1996, respectively.Although the request coming from the counsel for the Republic of Gambia for=the lifting=20of the sequestration of 14th August, 1996 only relates to the lifting of the=conservatory=20seizure ordered by the examining magistrate, Vladmir STEMBERGER, that is,=the one=20ordered within the bounds of the proceedings CP/449/1995, the said request=will be=20considered as before bearing on the conservatory seizure effected on the=assets of Mr.=20Ebou Jallow or which he would be economic beneficiary, in the hands of=CREDIT=20LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.A ordered within bounds of the proceedings P/11445/1995,==20except to be faxed with extreme formality.It is established that the seizure ordered within the bounds of penal=proceedings can be of=20probationary in nature, if the articles seizure are necessary to the=revelation of the truth,=20but the probationary also where it concerns the articles or assets which the=judge at the=20end must rule on the pursuance of art 58 CPS (SJ 1980 p.521; SJ 1981 p.393;=ATF 120=20IV 365).As with the measures of the restraint, in order to justify seizure there=must be sufficient=20grounds which allow for the reasonable conclusion that the funds which are=subject of=20action came into possession of the holder as a result of an offense (SJ 1996=p.362)Heard as a witness on the 20th of March, 1996, the manager of the seized=accounts at=20CREDIT LYONNAIS explained firstly, that he went to Gambia where he met=President=20JAMMEH who wished he to open a personal bank account with CREDIT LYONNAIS.The manager declared that on that occasion President JAMMEH and Ebou JALLOW==20appeared to be on excellent terms, to the point where President JAMMEH gave=Ebou=20JALLOW a general power of attorney on his personal account. A sum of US$=201,7000,000 was paid into the said account in August 1995- deposited in cash=by Ebou=20JALLOW (PV instruction of MARCH, 1996 p.2)Ebou JALLOW held the power of attorney on President JAMMEH's personal=account=20until the 13th of October, 1995, that is, the day after Ebou JALLOW's=resignation from=20his duties and the cancellation of his diplomatic passport (exhibit 3=registered 18th April,=201996, by Miss Dougherty.Secondly, for the US$ 3,000,000 in contention, transferred from the Central=Bank of=20Gambia to account no: 49275 opened in Mr. Ebou JALLOW's name at the CREDIT==20LYONNAIS, the account manager is equally categorical: When Ebou JALLOW asked=to=20remove the entire US$ 3,000,000 in cash, the manager contacted President=JAMMEH by=20phone who confirmed to him that he was aware of the fact that the amount=originated=20from the Central Bank of Gambia and that it had been credited to Ebou=JALLOW's =20personal account.President JAMMEH also declared that "it was in order" and that Ebou JALLOW=would=20withdraw all the funds because he was in Europe to carry out some commercial==20operations (PV instruction of 20th March, 1996 p.2 in fine and p.3 in=limine).Under the circumstances, the assets credited to Ebou JALLOW's accounts at=CREDIT=20LYONNAIS not being the product or result of an offense, the seizure is=liftedFoe whatever purpose it may serve, it will be raised that even if the=argument developed=20by the Republic of Gambia in its complaint of 10th November, 1995, where to=be=20substantiated, viz., that Ebou JALLOW had embezzled funds from a special=account=20opened with the CENTRAL BANK OF GAMBIA without the knowledge of the Head of==20State or any other authorized member (of. penal complaint 2. ch 3), we would=arrive at=20the identical result viz., that the seizure effected Ebou JALLOW"S accounts=at CREDIT=20LYONNAIS should be liftedIn fact, under the hypothesis, the competence of Swiss jurisdiction is not=given, the=20principle having acted in GAMBIA (order given in GAMBIA by Ebou JALLOW to=the=20BANK OF GAMBIA to transfer US$ 3,000,000- to account no. 49275-art. 3 ch. 1=CPS), =20the other conditions referred to in the Semaine Judiciare 1996, p. 360 and=ss not be=20fulfilled by surplus. Under this hypothesis also, and the lack of=competence of the Swiss=20authorities to authorize the conservatory seizures, the lifting of the=seizure would also be=20ordered.GROUNDS FOR JUDGEMENTConsidered under the law art. 1 and ss CPS, namely 58, 58bis, 59 and 60:1 and ss CPPGe, notably 115 A, 190 and 192. al. 1EXAMINING MAGISTRATEAuthorizes the lifting of the conservatory seizure effected on the 17th of=October and the=2017th of November, 1995, on the accounts of which Mr. Ebou JALLOW is holder=or to=20which he has economic right at CREDIT LYONNAIS (SUISSE) S.AGives notice to the Republic of GAMBIA, that is to their representing=counsel, Mr.=20DANTE CANONICA, as well as to Mr. Ebou JALLOW, that his counsel, Miss=Elisabeth=20DOUGHERTY, informing them of 10-day deadline from the date of notification=within=20which to file an appeal, by the registration of written pleas with the clerk=of the Chamber=20of Accusations.Surrogate Examining MagistrateJ. STICKEL-ICUREL--=====================_848015307==_--------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:24:38 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: < 199611141924.OAA03476@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu How do these Bankers see themselves in their profession?Malanding------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:31:40 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New membersMessage-ID: < 01IBU88M8YZE000HWU@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expectedfrom them as well as the other new members.Amadou Scattred-JannehPS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 96 13:59:13 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: <9611141959.AA00324@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainSolely as money keepers/managers, not moral judges...- FrancisBegin forwarded message:Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 14:24:38 -0500Reply-To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowX-Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu X-Sun-Charset: US-ASCIIX-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENHow do these Bankers see themselves in their profession?Malanding---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 21:44:46 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "Message-ID: < 25D073E6391@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBrothers & Sisters,Welcome to our newest members. Thanks to all you for your contributions.I think the UDP's conditions are very good, and if ever met by thenew regime will develop our democratic "egg into a chicken". I agreewith Tony that the D5,000, should have been included. Tombong, triedto explain the rationale for the increase in the deposits, but it wasnot convincing at all. As one of the list members rightly put it " electionorganization is not business" (not exactly the same words). Onequestion I want to ask Tombong: Why could the corrupt PPP regimemanage to run elections all these years, and the "righteous" and"thrustworthy" APRC regime cannot? I pose these question direct toTombong because he declared that he is a supporter of the APRC, inaddition to his position as a public servant.Musa once said that the "new regime will be more corrupt than theformer". I guess, am not the only one waiting for your reasons.Back to the coming General Assembly elections. It is important toemphasis that the APRC has just modified the PPP election machineryto win, things like using government resources in campaigning,support from the public servants, media coverage and so on.I will like to appeal to the members and sympathizers of UDP,to tell their contacts in Banjul, not to boycott the elections,even if all their conditions are not met. My reason, is that,it will be a set back for the democratic process, why? because itwill give the APRC, too strong a majority in parliament. This wasthe case under the PPP era, and we have all seen the results the PPP'spower arrogance. The opposition in Zimbabwe did the same mistakeby boycotting the last parliamentary elections and that of coursestrengthen Mugabe's power.I think the opposition can try and find some positive things in the latestdevelopments in the democratization process. Here are two:1. The separation of the Presidential from the Parliamentary Election.This makes it possible for the opposition to know who the "enemy" is.The advantage here is that, instead of antagonizing each other, theycan co-operate to get in as many MPs as possible against the"enemy". This would not have been possible if everybody was expectingto win. Since nobody would like to have a strong opposition.2. The increase in the deposit to D5,000.Since it will be too expensive for all the political parties to contestin all the constituencies, it will be economically and tacticallywise to have only one opposition candidate in each constituency. Thismeans (all things being equal) all the votes of the opposition willbe one in each constituency, instead of sharing the votes amongthemselves.This is getting too long, in short, if the APRC, took this move toweaken the democratic process, the opposition can exploit the move tostrengthen the process. Finally, to Tombong, and the other supportersof the APRC, the "Soldiers with a difference" who came to empower thepeople are now denying the same people the right to be elected in thehighest decision making organ in the country, just because they don'thave enough money. What do you make of these?I will stop here for now.Shalom,Famara.------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:14:59 -0500From: Wildkumba@aol.com To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: The Gambia vs, Ebou JallowMessage-ID: < 961114161458_2013778025@emout18.mail.aol.com Well said Francis," bankers are money managers not moral judges". May Godsave us from these lunatics presently ruling our country.If Ebou Jallow was able to transfer 3 mil dollars from Gambia toGeneva without a problem, can you imagine what Jammeh and the rest of thecrew are enjoying today.Agi Kumba------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 16:21:03 -0500From: fceesay@brynmawr.edu (Waterloolu)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: New membersMessage-ID: Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii">Gambia-l:>Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expected>from them as well as the other new members.>Amadou Scattred-Janneh>PS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.Hey,I'd just like to say I'm glad to be on the mailing list!I'm sure this'll be a great experience for me cause i'm kinda isolated fromeveryone else, and it's nice to hear from people back home once in a while,not to mention regularly :). And i'm a freshman at Bryn Mawr College in PA.I hope that's an okay introduction cause that's about all there's to say.Hope to hear from y'all soon.Fanta :)------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 22:47:22 +0000 (GMT)From: "Y.Touray" < Y.Touray@e-eng.hull.ac.uk To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re:Message-ID: < 199611150127.RAA18752@mx3.u.washington.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit> >Gambia-l:> >> >Fanta Ceesay and Haddy Janneh added to our community. Intros. expected> >from them as well as the other new members.> >> >Amadou Scattred-Janneh> >> >PS: Mbaye Sarr: please call me and leave your number on my answering machine.> Hey,> I'd just like to say I'm glad to be on the mailing list!> I'm sure this'll be a great experience for me cause i'm kinda isolated from> everyone else, and it's nice to hear from people back home once in a while,> not to mention regularly :). And i'm a freshman at Bryn Mawr College in PA.> I hope that's an okay introduction cause that's about all there's to say.> Hope to hear from y'all soon.> Fanta :)Welcome to the list Fanta.Yus.------------------------------Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 21:02:32 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: archivesMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961114204245.19620D-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIIHi,As requested, I am posting the commands on getting access tomaterials posted on gambia-l since January of 1996. The list postings arearchived on a weekly basis; so if you want to see something postedyesterday, you would have to wait until Sunday the 17th (-: . Anotherimportant note is that the archives are so big that if you try downloadingthe entire archive, you should be prepared to store a couple MBs of mail !To get an index of the list, send the following command"index gambia-l archive" to listproc@u.washington.edu. You would then geta list of file like the following:gambia-l.log9601e (1 part, 3956 bytes) -- We did it !gambia-l.log9602a (1 part, 60055 bytes) -- Re: We did it !gambia-l.log9602b (1 part, 7037 bytes) -- GAMBIA-L digest 1the digits after the ...log are the year and date of THE DIGEST. So toget the digest(s) for that week, send this command "get gambia-l digest"where digest is for example gambia-l.log9601e. This would get you the veryfirst article of gambia-l. Please note that the quotations around thecommands are for illustrative purposes only and are not to be typed.To leave this list, send this to the same address: "unsubscribegambia-l your_email_address".IF you have any difficulties, please let me know.Thanks and bye for now,-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------ Momodou





Denmark

10241 Posts Posted - 18 Jun 2021 : 20:16:00

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: another command

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



To fax the archives or any of its parts, the following command does it:

" fax YOUR_FAX_NUMBER THE_FILE(S)"

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Gambia-l,



What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the

revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first

doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be

taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.



What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves

our attention.



On a different note, soliciting money for parties is fine. However,

will that solve this D200,000 election fee problem? Famara, you are

right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way

of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of

diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also

want to believe that separating the two elections works to the

advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more

suitable time.



Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to

Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious

bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.



Lamin.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 15 Nov 1995 12:26:49 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Famara A. Sanyang wrote:

>

> Brothers & Sisters,

>

> Welcome to our newest members. Thanks to all you for your contributions.

>

> I think the UDP's conditions are very good, and if ever met by the

> new regime will develop our democratic "egg into a chicken". I agree

> with Tony that the D5,000, should have been included. Tombong, tried

> to explain the rationale for the increase in the deposits, but it was

> not convincing at all. As one of the list members rightly put it " election

> organization is not business" (not exactly the same words). One

> question I want to ask Tombong: Why could the corrupt PPP regime

> manage to run elections all these years, and the "righteous" and

> "thrustworthy" APRC regime cannot? I pose these question direct to

> Tombong because he declared that he is a supporter of the APRC, in

> addition to his position as a public servant.

> Musa once said that the "new regime will be more corrupt than the

> former". I guess, am not the only one waiting for your reasons.

> Back to the coming General Assembly elections. It is important to

> emphasis that the APRC has just modified the PPP election machinery

> to win, things like using government resources in campaigning,

> support from the public servants, media coverage and so on.

> I will like to appeal to the members and sympathizers of UDP,

> to tell their contacts in Banjul, not to boycott the elections,

> even if all their conditions are not met. My reason, is that,

> it will be a set back for the democratic process, why? because it

> will give the APRC, too strong a majority in parliament. This was

> the case under the PPP era, and we have all seen the results the PPP's

> power arrogance. The opposition in Zimbabwe did the same mistake

> by boycotting the last parliamentary elections and that of course

> strengthen Mugabe's power.

> I think the opposition can try and find some positive things in the latest

> developments in the democratization process. Here are two:

>

> 1. The separation of the Presidential from the Parliamentary Election.

>

> This makes it possible for the opposition to know who the "enemy" is.

> The advantage here is that, instead of antagonizing each other, they

> can co-operate to get in as many MPs as possible against the

> "enemy". This would not have been possible if everybody was expecting

> to win. Since nobody would like to have a strong opposition.

>

> 2. The increase in the deposit to D5,000.

>

> Since it will be too expensive for all the political parties to contest

> in all the constituencies, it will be economically and tactically

> wise to have only one opposition candidate in each constituency. This

> means (all things being equal) all the votes of the opposition will

> be one in each constituency, instead of sharing the votes among

> themselves.

> This is getting too long, in short, if the APRC, took this move to

> weaken the democratic process, the opposition can exploit the move to

> strengthen the process. Finally, to Tombong, and the other supporters

> of the APRC, the "Soldiers with a difference" who came to empower the

> people are now denying the same people the right to be elected in the

> highest decision making organ in the country, just because they don't

> have enough money. What do you make of these?

> I will stop here for now.

> Shalom,

> Famara.



FAMARA,

Well,I am neither Tombong nor a member of the AFPRC,but I believe that

notwithstanding their short comings,the soldiers in Banjul are indeed

soldiers with a difference.Having said that,I must say that I am deeply

disturbed by the fact that,like in the U.S.,the nature and outcome of

our country's coming parliamentary elections will to some extent depend

on how fat a candidates wallet is.I would have thought that since the

present government is very genuinely supported all over the country

based on very solid credentials on the ground,they would leave no stones

unturned in their efforts to prove to themselves,the gambian people,the

world and ,in particular,their compulsive detractors

that yes,they are soldiers,but yes, they are soldiers the whole wide

world has never seen before.Five thousand dalasis is almost nothing on

other shores,but those shores definitely don't include the Gambian

ones.That is why I very sincerely wish that Mr.Jammeh intervined to put

a number in the place of the five thousand that can be afforded by all

candidates.That can only help in the nurturing of our this fledgeling

baby (the new democratic experiment).



So much for the AFPRC.The UDP is not an angel either.First,it was ethnic

politicking,then scandalously taking refuge in a foreign embassy

with no apparent reason,except that its leaders feared the some ghosts

were hatching plots to kill them;and now, they have come up with a

countless number of conditions to all of which the government must agree

or else they would not take part in the coming elections.So, when are

these people going to grow up and be at least half as mature as the

PDOIS people.Suppose the government has agreed to half of their demands

and ignores the other half,are they going to swallow their pride and

participate anyway or stick to their principle by not taking part and

thus deny representation to the 36% of Gambians who support them?!



As for your question as to why the P.P.P was able to "manage to run the

elections",I think you yourself have inadvertently answered that

question.'Doing something' is different from 'managing to do something'

The elections this time around will be very difficult to conduct because

no bags of rice will be distributed a couple of days before the

elections,and no one will win 88%.



Regards Bassss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 08:50:46 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Dr. Chris da Costa (at UNLV) has been added to electronic community. A

formal intro. is expected.



The Swiss Bank Account scandal underscores the salience of accountability

and transparency to the A(F)PRC regime. Jammeh, Jallow, etc. are/were

truly soldiers with a difference! :(



Amadou Scattred-Janneh



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 11:44:33 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: POLYGAMY_IN_THE_U_S.

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/html

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT







DATE=11-14-96

TYPE=CURRENT AFFAIRS FEATURE

NUMBER=3-26238

TITLE=POLYGAMY IN THE U.S. (L)

BYLINE=ZLATICA HOKE

TELEPHONE=619-0935

DATELINE=WASHINGTON

EDITOR=NANCY SMART



CONTENT=(INSERTS ARE AVAILABLE FROM SOD)



INTRO: POLYGAMY IN THE UNITED STATES IS LINKED ALMOST

EXCLUSIVELY TO MEMBERS OF THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF

LATTER-DAY SAINTS, BETTER KNOWN AS MORMONS. DURING THE

MID AND LATE 18-HUNDREDS, THE CHURCH ENCOURAGED MEN TO

TAKE MORE THAN ONE WIFE, ESPECIALLY IN THE WEST WHERE IT

HAD MORE FEMALE THAN MALE MEMBERS. ALTHOUGH POLYGAMY

WAS OUTLAWED IN 1882, AND THE CHURCH OFFICIALLY

ABANDONED THE PRACTICE IN 1890, IN SOME MORMON

COMMUNITIES POLYGAMY HAS CONTINUED TO LINGER UNTIL

TODAY. ZLATICA HOKE RECENTLY VISITED SOME OF THOSE

COMMUNITIES IN THE SOUTHWEST AND SPOKE WITH MEMBERS OF A

POLYGAMOUS FAMILY. HERE IS HER REPORT.



TEXT: COLORADO CITY AND HILLDALE ARE SO CLOSE TO EACH OTHER

THEY WOULD PROBABLY BE ONE PLACE IF THEY WERE NOT

SEPARATED BY THE BORDER WHICH PUTS COLORADO CITY IN

ARIZONA AND HILLDALE IN UTAH. THIS PROXIMITY TO THE

STATE BORDERS IS BY NO MEANS COINCIDENTAL. FOR MANY

YEARS POLYGAMIST SETTLEMENTS SUCH AS THESE TWO WERE

SUBJECT TO SPORADIC RAIDS ORGANIZED BY FEDERAL AND STATE

OFFICIALS. MORMONS WHO LIVED CLOSE TO THE BORDER

COULD FLEE TO A TEMPORARY REFUGE IN THE NEIGHBORING

STATE. THUS POLYGAMISTS IN HILLDALE, UTAH, AND COLORADO

CITY, ARIZONA, ORIGINALLY CALLED SHORT CREEK, DEPENDED

ON EACH OTHER FOR SHELTER DURING RAIDS.



GERALD (PRON: GHE-RALD) BLACK, WHO NOW LIVES IN ST.

GEORGE, UTAH, RECALLS THE LAST RAID ON SHORT CREEK IN

JULY OF 1953. HE WAS TWELVE YEARS OLD AT THE TIME.



TAPE A: CUT ONE BLACK 1:09



"WELL, THEY DID IT REAL EARLY IN THE MORNING WHILE IT

WAS STILL DARK, SO I REMEMBER A LONG LINE OF PATROL CARS

COMING IN WITH ALL THEIR LIGHTS FLASHING. ...THE PLAN

WAS TO SNEAK IN, CATCH EVERYBODY ASLEEP AND DEAL WITH IT

THAT WAY. THE PEOPLE THERE GOT WORD IT WAS HAPPENING,

SO THEY HAD PEOPLE WAITING FOR THEM (THE POLICE) AT A

PLACE ABOUT A MILE OUT OF TOWN CALLED BURYING HOLE. AND

WHEN THEY'D SEEN THE POLICE CARS START TO COLLECT

THERE, THEY (THE MORMONS) TOUCHED OFF SOME DYNAMITE

BLAST TO GET PEOPLE UP. (BEGIN OPT) AND THEY HAD PEOPLE

GO THROUGH THE TOWN AND TELL EVERYBODY TO TRY TO GET TO

THE SCHOOL YARD. APPARENTLY THE THINKING WAS THAT WITH

A BIG CROWD THERE, THEY WOULDN'T BE ABLE TO TELL WHO IS

WHO, AND THAT WOULD MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR THEM. SO

WHEN THEY REALIZED THAT WE KNEW THEY WERE COMING, THEY

ABANDONED THEIR PLAN OF SNEAKING IN AND TURNED ON ALL

THEIR LIGHTS AND JUST CAME ON IN AND A PATROL CAR WENT

TO EACH HOUSE...(END OPT)."



TEXT: THE POLICE SEPARATED THE MEN WHO WERE CHARGED WITH

"CO-HABITATION" FROM THEIR WIVES AND CHILDREN. THE MEN

SPENT SOME TIME IN JAIL AND THEN WERE SENT BACK HOME.

BUT THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN HAD TO GO ALL THE WAY TO

PHOENIX, ARIZONA WHERE THEY WERE PLACED IN LOW INCOME

HOUSING PROJECTS AND LIVED ON WELFARE. THEY WERE

FINALLY RELEASED IN EARLY 1955. GERALD BLACK SAYS THE

SEPARATION OF ALMOST TWO YEARS CAUSED HARDSHIP FOR THE

FAMILIES AND WAS A BURDEN ON THE STATE BUDGET, BUT DID

NOT ACCOMPLISH ANYTHING. AND, HE SAYS, THE STATE OF

ARIZONA MUST HAVE COME TO THE SAME CONCLUSION BECAUSE

AFTER 1953, THERE WERE NO MORE RAIDS ON COLORADO CITY.

IN THE MEANTIME, MORMONS IN MOST OF THE NEIGHBORING

COMMUNITIES ABANDONED THE EXCOMMUNICATED SECT THAT STILL

PRACTICED PLURAL MARRIAGE. SO, WHEN GERALD BLACK FIRST

MET HIS WIFE ANN IN ST. GEORGE, UTAH, IN THE LATE

1960-S, SHE WAS HORRIFIED TO LEARN THAT HE WAS FROM A

POLYGAMOUS FAMILY.



TAPE A: CUT TWO ANN BLACK :19



"WHEN I FOUND OUT THAT HE WAS FROM A POLYGAMOUS FAMILY,

I DID NOT WANT ANYTHING TO DO WITH HIM. YES, I AM A

MORMON, BUT I DIDN'T WANT POLYGAMY. AND HE WROTE TO ME

AND SAID HE HAD TWENTY-ONE BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND HE

ASKED ME IF I'D BE PREJUDICED AGAINST HIM. AND I SAID

NOT FOR WHAT YOUR FATHER DID, BUT FOR WHAT YOU DID. AND

I THOUGHT THAT HE SAID HE WAS GONNA BE A POLYGAMIST -

AND SO I DIDN'T WRITE BACK."



TEXT: GERALD BLACK WAS DRAFTED IN THE ARMY AND LEFT FOR

VIETNAM. WHEN HE RETURNED AFTER FOUR YEARS HE WENT BACK

TO ST. GEORGE TO PERSUADE ANN TO BECOME HIS ONLY WIFE.

SINCE HIS MOTHER' DEATH, HIS FATHER HAS ALSO LIVED WITH

ONLY ONE WIFE, ESTHER BLACK, WHOM GERALD CALLS HIS

STEPMOTHER. BUT MANY OF GERALD'S BROTHERS AND SISTERS

ARE MARRIED POLYGAMOUSLY. ESTHER BLACK SAYS THERE WAS

NO PRESSURE ON THEM TO BE POLYGAMOUS.



TAPE A: CUT THREE ESTHER BLACK & REPORTER :15



"ZH: SO, HOW OLD WERE YOU WHEN YOU FIRST GOT MARRIED?

EB: OH, I WAS IN MY EARLY TEENS, ABOUT FIFTEEN. I TOLD

MY GRANDCHILDREN NOT TO GET MARRIED, TILL THEY ARE

FORTY. ZH: DID THEY LISTEN TO YOU? EB: NO!



TEXT: EVEN IN PLACES WHERE PLURAL MARRIAGE WAS ABANDONED,

SIGNS OF THE POLYGAMOUS PAST REMAIN OBVIOUS. DONNA

CURTIS IS THE OWNER OF SIGNIFICANTLY CALLED "SEVEN WIVES

INN" IN ST. GEORGE, UTAH. THE HISTORIC HOUSE WAS ONCE

OWNED BY HER GREAT GRANDFATHER BENJAMIN JOHNSON, WHO HAD

SEVEN WIVES. DURING THE RECONSTRUCTION WORK, MS CURTIS

AND HER HUSBAND DISCOVERED A SECRET PLACE *IN THE ATTIC

WHERE PREVIOUS OWNERS HID POLYGAMISTS DURING RAIDS.



TAPE B: CUT ONE SFX CLIMBING UP STAIRS SNEAK AT* BRING UP FOR 2

SECS AND FADE UNDER TAPE A



TAPE A: CUT FOUR CURTIS :16



"IT GOES INTO WHAT WE NOW HAVE AS A BATHROOM, BUT WAS

THE ONLY CLOSET IN THE HOUSE ACTUALLY AND THEN, UP

THROUGH A TRAP DOOR IN THE CEILING OF THAT CLOSET AND

THAT'S THE ONLY WAY YOU GOT INTO THE ATTIC UNTIL WE GOT

HERE. WE PUT THE STAIRCASE THAT GOES INTO THE ATTIC."



TEXT: (BEGIN OPTIONAL) WHEN POLYGAMY WAS OUTLAWED IN 1882,

BENJAMIN JOHNSON HAD ONLY FIVE WIVES LEFT, ALL OF THEM

CONSIDERABLY YOUNGER THAN HE WAS. HIS GREAT

GRAND-DAUGHTER DONNA CURTIS SAYS HE SAT THEM AROUND THE

TABLE AND SAID: "LOOK, I CANNOT DECIDE WHICH ONE OF YOU

SHOULD BE MY WIFE."



TAPE A: CUT FIVE CURTIS :08



"ANYWAY HE SAT THEM DOWN AND SAID THEY HAD TO DECIDE.

AND GUESS WHAT -- NONE OF THEM WANTED HIM. AND HE WAS

DEVASTATED." (END OPTIONAL)







TEXT: MODERN INDUSTRY, COMMERCE AND COMMUNICATIONS, REACHING

OUT TO EVERY CORNER OF AMERICA, HAVE MADE POLYGAMY

MOSTLY A THING OF THE PAST. BUT IT'S THE PAST THAT

GIVES OTHERWISE UNAPPEALING RURAL COMMUNITIES SUCH AS

HILLDALE AND COLORADO CITY AN ALLURING QUALITY THAT SOME

VISITORS CANNOT RESIST. (SIGNED)



NEB/ZH/NES



























15-Nov-96 7:11 AM EST (1211 UTC)

NNNN



Source: Voice of America

..





------------------------------



Date: 15 Nov 1996 16:50:18 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: mail From Matarr

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,

Below is a mail from Matarr Jeng. He tried to send it to the list but it was

rejected due to the mistake in the addresses both to Abdou and thew list.



---forwarded mail START---

From: Matarr M.

Date: 15/11/96 15:47

Subject: Fw: Returned mail: Service unavailable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

> > Final-Recipient: RFC822;

> > Action: failed

> > Status: 5.1.2

> > Remote-MTA: DNS; .washington.edu

> > Last-Attempt-Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 12:34:45 +0100

> >

> > --MAA16260.848057686/ns.image.dk

> > Content-Type: message/rfc822

> >

> > Return-Path:

> > Received: from ip100.image.dk (ip100.image.dk [194.19.141.100]) by

> > ns.image.dk (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id MAA16254 for

> > <

> > To:

> > Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow.

> > Date: Fri, 15 Nov 96 11:36:12 GMT

> > Message-ID: <

> > From:

> > X-Mailer: Quarterdeck Message Center [1.0]

> >

Hej ABDOU, As you can see, my posting is rejected. Kindly forward it to

the list. mmjeng.



Lamin,

You asked if the ruling on the Ebou Jallow`s case is avaible to

Gambians in Gambia. The answer is yes.

The following is how the point put it in their editorial of Thursday

November 7, 1996.

Jammeh Has To Speak Out Now.



In the face of the serious allegations levelled against him in the wake of



the Ebou Jallow saga, the President, Yahya Jammeh has to speak out now on the



issue of the account he is alleged to have opened with Credit Lyonnais in

Geneva

to the tune of $1,700.000 in Switerland. In fact, he was expected to have

done so the very moment the jugement was passed owing to the fact that the

issue

there and then became international public property.

He owes it first and foremost to the whole nation as well as his

supporters and again to respond to the international media coverage on the

issue from

Geneva.

We have to remember that Jammeh`s crusade which earned him most of his

support was centered on the fight against corruption and theft. So, he owes

an

explanation to the people who join that crusade and are now found in the

ranks of the APRC. They all need to be reassured!

If the allegations are not true (as claimed by some APRC insiders who

point to remote controlled sabotage but who are nonetheless of the opinion

that the

accusation should not be ignored in view of its gravity). Let it be made

known clearly through every possible local and international means. If the

allegations are true (as claimed by his opponents), let the source(s) of

such sums be made known and the purpose(s) for which and reason(s) for their



being deposited with a foreign bank.

We do not share the views expressed here and there that after all no

government in today`s world can claim to be without blemish and that one has

just to

look around to see vivid examples. We claim and want to be different!

The truth is that the whole raison d`etre of the past and present

Commissions of Inquiry is now linked to these serious allegations.

We want to hear Jammeh refute these allegations in the strongest possible

terms to ensure credibility once again to everything he and his government

say

or do.

The mind is like the stomatch. It is not

how much you put into it that counts,but

how much it digests.



In The Same Issue:



Jammeh Must React.

The allegations made by the UDP leader, Ousainou Darboe at his last rally

constitute the grapeine conduits these days. In fact just after the rally,

many people in the greater Banjul area were arguing about the Ebou Jallow

saga

and were expecting a swift explanation from the authorities.

Almost five days have laspsed since the startling allegations concerning

an account to the tune of $1,7000.000 said to have been allegedly opened

with

Credit Lyonnais S.A in Geneva on behalf of Jammeh by former AFPRC

spokesman Ebou Jallow and nothing has been forthcoming in terms of

explanation from the seat of government. It was also alleged that the

country has lost D247 million in the whole affair with Jallow getting

away with a big booty.

We believe that the president should react to these allegations since they

are very damaging at the face value. A statement on national television and

radio will not be too much in this regard.



----

Matarr M. Jeng

or

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk

Fwarded mail END---



Momodou Camara.

15.11.1996 17:39

--- OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 96 11:07:05 -0600

From: Francis Njie <

To:

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <9611151707.AA00507@new_delhi>

Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)

Content-Type: text/plain





I am also very curious about the origin of the document. Where did it come

from



- Francis





Begin forwarded message:



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900

Reply-To:

Sender:

From:

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"

<gambia-l@u.washington.edu>

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

In-Reply-To: <

X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Gambia-l,



What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the

revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first

doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be

taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.



What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves

our attention.



On a different note, soliciting money for parties is fine. However,

will that solve this D200,000 election fee problem? Famara, you are

right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way

of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of

diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also

want to believe that separating the two elections works to the

advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more

suitable time.



Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to

Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious

bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.



Lamin.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Standard Disclaimers:

The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect the

policies of my employer in any way whatsoever.





Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures and

parties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.







francis_njie@swissbank.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 19:08:50 +0100

From: Andrea Klumpp <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Gambia-l,

>

> What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the

> revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first

> doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be

> taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.

>

> What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves

> our attention.



I'm wondering: even if the ruling proved to be true, could Jammeh,

Jallow or any member of the AFPRC be hold responsible for cheating the

Gambian people? As the constitution is not in force, on what basis

(apart from a moral one) should he be prosecuted? As far as I know,

there is no decree, which deals with AFPRC members cheating the Gambians

(I might be wrong, pls. comment/correct).



>

> snip

>

> Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to

> Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious

> bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.

>



I'm not Mr. M. Darbo but it is available in The Gambia, I don't know to

what extent. FOROYAA got it. I agree, Gambians have the right to be

informed about suspicions like that. But I think, as the current obscure

situation, rumours and other incidents are already shaking the country,

confirmation should be emphasized.



> Lamin.



Andrea



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 11:41:23 -0800

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: Cost of elections

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



It is true that the U.D.P conditions to participate in the upcoming

parliamentary elections should include a reduction of filing fees from D5000

to D200. Actually, UDP had already made that demand in other documents

filed before the P.I.E.C.



The UDP is as financially hard off as the other political parties. The only

party that can afford fielding candidates in all constituencies for the

elections is the A.P.R.C. It would be interesting to know where this party

gets its money.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 21:39:04 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

Cc:

Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT





Bass,



Thank you very much for your contribution. I don't agree with you

this time. But, that's not the most important thing. Now to the point

I will tell you that with all my principles against military governments,

I was willing to give "these boys" a chance. One of the reasons was the

rotten PPP Kleptocracy(Dr. Janneh) which was not as democratic as it

made the Gambians and the whole world believed. Secondly, after my

visit to the Gambia, I saw a lot of progressive things happening, and

the optimism in the general population was incredible. These developments

and the fact that the boys said that "they had a mission and when it is

completed they will go". This "mission" was negotiated to take 2 years.

But, as time goes on we see tendencies which are telling us something

different from what the boys were saying in the beginning. I will

think it's important to mention that,the boys are citizens just like any

other Gambian and should be allowed to contest in any election,

but the fact is that it is not what they said when they came to power.

The rumours about the Swiss Bank corruption scandal

(which the APRC leadership is not doing much to clear), is not doing

them any good, likewise the increase in the deposit for candidates.

I wonder how much it will cost to run the elections? May be Tombong

can help us with that. If the PPP was able to bribe households with

money and bags of rice (which the APRC is not doing as far as I know),

and at the same time run "the same" election administration, then I

expect the election to be more expensive for them. Whether the PPP

"manage" or not is not the main point here. The point is that

elections were taking place with the 200 deposit. (I hope the APRC

will implement your proposal of bringing the deposit to an affordable

figure by the average Gambian.).

On the UDP, I am among the critiques of the UDP. Their programme as I

said earlier is just a "carbon copy" of the former PPPs. I don't think

we disagree much here.

I will stop here for now.

Shalom.

Famara.





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 21:51:01 GMT+1

From: "Famara A. Sanyang" <

To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

binta@iuj.ac.jp

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



> Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900

> Reply-to:

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Famara, you are

> right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way

> of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of

> diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also

> want to believe that separating the two elections works to the

> advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more

> suitable time.





Lamin,



I think you misunderstood me.You might have read my message in a

hurry. I did not say that, the fee hike was meant to benefit the

opposition. Neither did I say that the separation of elections in

itself is beneficial to the Gambians.

What I said was that, may be these are calculated moves, from the

APRC, to their advantage, and that the opposition should try and find

some positive things from these moves. Please read my message once

more, and if you still have the opinion I will elaborate.

Have a pleasant weekend everybody.

Shalom.

Famara.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 13:26:52 -0800

From: Yama Darboe <

To:

Subject: origin of document

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Francis, as you may already know, except when specified, court documents of

this nature are usually available to the public. Had this one been a

sealed, it would have been impossible to get a hold of it. I am not sure

how it became available to the Gambian public here and at home, but I got a

copy from one of the people that had access to it. It is widely available

in the Gambia.



Just a speculation: Ebou Jallow is a possible source because he wanted to

make his version of the story public since his defection. However, I do not

believe this is the version he wanted to make public.



-Yama





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:15:17 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOW

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



GAMBIA-L:

I NEVER CLAIMED TO BE A PROPHET NOR DO I EVER FEEL SACRO.SANCT IN EVERTHING I

SAY, BUT I CAN STATE WITH SOME MAXIMUM DEGREE OF EXACTITUDE THAT I TOLD YOU SO.

ABOUT FORTNIGHT AGO I WROTE ON THIS NET WORK THAT CORRUPTION IN THE CURRENT

REGIME WOULD BE MORE PRONOUNCED THAN THE ERSTWHILE REGIME AND, SOME MEMBERS

LAMBASTED ME FOR STATING THIS. WELL, MY FRIENDS IT DID NOT TAKE THE JURY TO

TOO LONG TO COME OUT WITH A VERDICT. THE GENEVA RULING MARKS THE BEGINNING OF

THE MOTHER OF ALL SCANDALS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR REPUBLIC. THE JAMMEH/JALLOW

.....GATE, IF YOU WILL, REPRESENTS THE CANCER THAT HAS OBLITERATED THE GOOD OUT

OF AFRICAN POLITICS.I'M PERTURBED AND DISORIENTED BY THE NEWS BUT NOT SURPRISED.

MY FRIENDS, IN THE LIGHT OF THIS SCANDAL, CAN JAMMEH CLAIM ANY MORAL AUTHORITY

IN DEALING WITH THE ISSUE OF CORRUPTION AT ALL? I DO NOT THINK SO. JAMMEH AND

HIS COHORTS JETTISONED COUNTLESS NUMBER OF FAMILIES OUT OF THEIR HOMES ON

RUMOURS THAT THEY UNLAWFULLY ACGUIRED THEIR WEALTH AMIDST THE BACKDROP OF

HIMSELF BEING INVOLVED IN THE MOTHER OF ALL SCANDALS. IS THIS FAIR ???????

JAMMEH SHOULD TAKE THE FOLLOWING STEPS IMMEDIATELY:



1) TO RESIGN FROM THE PRESIDENCY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT,

2) FACE THE JUSTICE SYSTEM LIKE ANY ROGUE CITIZEN WOULD BE SUBJECT TO IN HIS

SITUATION,

3) A CARE TAKER GOVERNMENT BE FORMED AND OVERSEE A FRESH GENERAL ELECTIONS;

PRESIDENTIAL/PARLIAMENTARY.

NO GAMBIAN SHOULD UNDERESTIMATE THE GRAVITY OF THIS. IT IS A NATIONAL TRAGEDY.

REMEMBER FOLKS, JAMMEH HAS RULED WITH AN IRON HAND ON THIS MATTER AND HE SHOULD NOT GET OFF THE HOOK EASILY.



LET JUSTICE PREVAIL!



MUSA JAWARA

VANDERBILT.



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 20:21:59 -0500 (EST)

From: OUSMAN GAJIGO <

To:

Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Andrea,



>I'm wondering: even if the ruling proved to be true, could Jammeh,

>Jallow or any member of the AFPRC be hold responsible for cheating the

>Gambian people? As the constitution is not in force, on what basis

>(apart from a moral one) should he be prosecuted? As far as I know,

>there is no decree, which deals with AFPRC members cheating the

>Gambians (I might be wrong, pls. comment/correct).



Yes, you are right. There is no such decree. Futhermore, according to

the new constitution, members of the AFPRC cannot be prosecuted.

Isn't that outrageous?!



Ousman

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%

Ousman Gajigo

Morris Hall 107

Crawfordsville, IN 47933

phone: (317) 361 7096

%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%



------------------------------



Date: 16 Nov 1996 16:43:03 +0100

From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" <

To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." <

Subject: FWD:Observer (Jammeh betrays the country

Message-ID: <06CD1328DE107001*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>

Content-Identifier: 06CD1328DE107001

Content-Return: Allowed

Mime-Version: 1.0









I wish to welcome Ba Musa ceesay, Jatou Kah, Jean Philippe and all the new

members.

I hope we will have interesting discussions.

The following is from the OBSERVER of the Tuesday, November 05, 1996

Thanks.

Alhagi.





PRESIDENT JAMMEH

BETRAYS THE COUNTRY



UDP Leader Alleges, as He Exposes an Alleged D247m Mute Swiss Bank Deal

Involving Jammeh and Captain Ebou Jallow.



The leader of the opposition United Democratic Party, Ousainou Darboe, has

said that when President Yahya Jammeh took over the reins of Government, he

accused the Jawara administration of corruption and set up commissions of

inquiry which have unearthed the massive extent of corruption in that

government.





But, lawyer Ousainou Darboe has accused Jammeh of betraying the country even



more by shying away from making his financial activities transparent.

Speaking at a large rally in sukuta, Sunday evening, lawyer Darboe made

startling revelations about alleged muted Swiss Bank account deals,

totalling D247m, transacted between Yahya Jammeh, former AFPRC spokesman

Ebou Jallow and the Swiss bankers, Credit-Lyonnaise.

He charged that despite the security web, Ebou Jallow, who was later accused



of stealing US$3m, surrepititiously left the country on 7th October 1995.

When confronted, Jammeh said Jallow will be pursued and that every action

will be taken to recover the money. Ebou Jallow replied and threatened them

to keep quiet. Since then what have you heard of the affair? Darboe

rhetorically asked.

He told the apparently eager crowd that he was going to let the cat out of

the

bag simply to show the people that Jammeh is not fit to rule them. The UDP



leader explained that Ebou Jallow`s diplomatic passport #00815 was withdrawn



on October 12th 1995, the same day as he faxed a two-page document to

newspaper houses and diplomatic missions in The Gambia stating the reasons

for his resignation from the AFPRC.

Five days later, said Mr Darboe, the Government of The Gambia lodged a

appeal through the the Swiss Acting Attorne General to freeze the account of



Ebou Jallow at Credit-Lyonnaise in Geneva.He also said that later , on

November 14, 1995, the Sheriffs office in Geneva served Credit- Lonnaise

with an injunction to freeze a $20 m account in Ebou Jallow`s name which was



earlier transferred from a Central Bank account. Earlier on the UDP leader

alleged, the manager of Credit-Lyonnaise came to Banjul and was reportly

told by Jammeh that he wanted to open a Swiss bank account.



"Being the principal", lawyer Darboe reportedly said, Jammeh gave Ebou

Jallow the power of attorney to open $1,7m account in his favor.



At a subsequent hearing at a Swiss magistrate`s court, Mr Darboe said The

Gambia Goverment was represented by lawyer Dante Canonica while Ebou Jallow

was represented by Elizabert Dougherty. The court Darboe explained,

dismissed the charges against Ebou Jallow and gave any aggreived party up to



10 days to appealed. Darboe said he will not establish whether the Goverment



appealed against the verdict.

"The country lost D247m in vain. How many roads, agricultural schemes and

schools could be built from this money?" Darboe asked.

Darboe also described as ?dastard?, the failure of the AFPRC to mention the

US$27m alleged deal when it published its reaction to Ebou Jallow`s

explanation of the $3m affair. "Why were these things kept in the

mute?" he asked, adding, "where is the transparency?"





The Babanding Saga



The UDP leader refuted allegations that he set up his sister upon Babanding

Cissokho as a long arm at getting at Yahya Jammeh and discrediting him.

Ousainou Darboe`s sister, Mariama Darboe, was one of the two people arrested



in Miami, Florida, early September for alleged involvement in an alleged

smuggling of two military helicopters out of the United States.

Investigations later proved that the two were working for the Malian tycoon

Futankho Babanding Cissokho, who earlier this year set up a base in Banjul,

amid widespread speculation of his business activities. The Malian

businessman is said to be on familiar terms with Head of State Jammeh.

Mr Darboe further said that the case is currently being tried and that the

truth will come out in the clear.





Critique



The UDP leader told his supporters that the response from the PIEC

concerning the UDP`S stated conditions for participation in the December

11th National Assembly elections are being studied by the party`s executive

committee. He, however, criticised certain aspects of the PIEC statement and



denounced their "lukewarm" stance on some issues, but stopped short of

calling them rubber stamps, saying, "the PIEC is there, but we know

decisions are taken elsewhere".

Mr Darboe also re-stated the priorities of an UDP government.



He also said the harassment of his party supporters was continuing, citing

the case of Sosseh Colley who, he said, was recently arrested by security

officers and detained for two days. The reasons for his arrest, he alleged,

were not made public.

Several others including UDP area chairman, Sana Yeye Bojang, Aja Fatou

Sacka of Banjul, Dembo Karang Nyima Bojang of Brikama, Lamin Dibba, Mass

Jabe of Sukuta and Yusupha Cham also spoke at the rally.

Speaker Ssid Jawneh, a close aide of Sheriff Dibba and acqaintance of

Ousainou Darboe for 20 years, told UDP supporters not to contest as

independent candidates if the "convoluted political playing field is not

levelled".



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 19:53:03 + 0100 MET

From: "ALPHA ROBINSON" <

To:

Subject: demystifying the Myth

Message-ID: <



I have been following the discussions in the list with keen interest.

I feel the urge to write to clear the thick clouds of

misinformation looming over cyberspace trying to confuse the fine

curios minds in search of the truth. In this humble contribution I

wish to throw light on some myths surrounding the PIEC, the electoral

process and the democratic process in the Gambia in general. But

first allow me to quote Abdulrahman Mohamed Babu (may his soul rest

in peace). In his postscript to Walter Rodney's book "How Europe

Underdeveloped Africa", Babu wrote: "If by looking into the past we

have known the present, to know the future we must look into the past

and the present. Our action must be related to our concrete

experience and we must not give way to metaphysical hopes and wishes-

hoping and wishing that the monster who has been after us throughout

our history will some day change into a lamb, he won't. Freedom of

the will..means nothing but the capacity to make decisions with

knowledge on the subject. We know the subject only too well, and he

is a monster. Do we have the capacity to make a decision..? The

people must answer"



This text was written in a different context, but it bears relevance

to Africa today more than ever before. Indeed we know the subject too

well! This is why Toni wrote "I cannot prove it but my instincts tell

me that this was not the PIEC'S unilateral decision" (referring to the

increase of deposit for candidates). We know it so well that it forms

part of our instincts. The winter sleep is long over. So who increased

the deposit of candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis?



The Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission

(PIEC) Mr. G. J. Roberts wrote in a letter dated October 28 1996

addressed to Mr. Sidia Sagnia, senior administrative secretary of

the United Democratic Party (UDP), in response to the conditions put

forward by that Party (see UDP Conditions in the list): " Before

commenting on the content of the letter, I would like to restate that

the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was created under

Decree NO.62, with the mandate to conduct elections, including the

referendum, during the transitional period, culminating in the

election to the National Assembly and the setting up of an

Independent Electoral Commission under the new Constitution. It's

function are guided by the Elections Decree, 1996 (Decree No.78) and

other related decrees promulgated by the AFPRC. The PIEC does not

have the power to go beyond the provisions in the decree".



The Election Decree promulgated by the then AFPRC is therefore

clearly RESPONSIBLE for the increase of the the deposit to be paid by

candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis and NOT the PIEC! The new

constitution on its part never made mention of 5000 Dalasis

deposit and is not yet in force anyway since president Jammeh was

sworn in according to Decree 95. The separation of the 2 Elections

has no influence whatsoever on the sum nor did the PIEC ever claim

that the increase was undertaken in order to finance its activities.

If anything, the separation of the 2 Elections is most likely an

attempt to initiate what lies in the new Constitution, according to

which Parliamentary Elections are to be held 3 months after the date

of election to office of the president.

There were attempts to reverse this decision from concerned circles

in the Gambia, but to no avail. The PIEC also attempted to push the

Presidential Elections to a later date in order to allow candidates

more time to prepare for the Election, but did not succeed. Its

decision to allow contesting parties equal coverage on Television

and over Radio Gambia during the campaige period of the

Presidential Elections was also nullified.



In my opinion, the PIEC has not made secret its desire to remain

truly independent while trying to make the best out of its

restricted powers. In the same letter quoted earlier Mr. Roberts

wrote: " If any political party violates any directions of the

commission, the party can be deregisterd or derecognised. But if the

incumbent government refuses to comply with any directions or

disregards any regulation framed by the Commission, the options

available for it are either to call off the Elections or to proceed

with the Elections in the best possible manner it can, after

expressing its protest to the government and informing the public

about it. The PIEC has no powers of coersion". The point is very

clear!



Of course the high deposit of 5000 Dalasis per candidate has a very

clear influence on the forthcoming Elections. Putting aside the UDP

whose conditions are very unlikely to be met, the deposit burden is

the limiting factor for other parties' participation. The NRP has so

far announced 3 candidates. Its leader Mr. Hamat Bah was reported

saying that his party cannot shoulder the financial burden. PDOIS has

so far announced 9 candidates but is hoping to put up more, depending

on how much more it can afford to be stretched financially. The APRC

is expected to put up candidates everywhere. So far the leaders were

not heard complaining about high deposits. The newly formed Party,

has not yet made any public statements concerning its number of

candidates. This is the true picture of the forthcoming Elections in

which the legislative arm, i.e those who shall be empowered to make

laws for the country and dismiss the president from office when

necessary shall be elected.



In a closing note I would like to emphasize the importance of having

gambian newspapers on the net. That would certainly help to clarify

things and dispel rumours and false informations and if well

arranged, the views on the net may be transmitted to the readers at

home, thus bridging the gap. As we are marching towards a new

millenium in which the people of the world seem to be asking for

nothing less than what belongs to them: the power to controll their

lives, their minds and their resources, no person can stop the sun

from shining. To uphold otherwise is to err, for the people will

answer.



Thanks for reading through.



Alpha





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 14:44:37 -0500

From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" <

To:

Cc:

Subject: Re: demystifying the Myth

Message-ID: <



Mr Robinson,

Thanks for putting so much light on the electoral process. Given what you said, why would Gambians (I mean the elites and opinion leaders and some of us by-standers) be so naive to settle for so less on matters so fundamental to the future of our country? My point is that why so much hurry for a second republic anyway knowing fully well that it cannot be a republic. I hope that one day we (i mean the PIEC, opposition party leaders and the many silent observers) are not tried by history as those who help build Africa longest reigning dictatorship of the 21st century.



Malanding



------------------------------



Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 14:55:05 -0600 (CST)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: demystifying the myth

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Alpha,what an appropriate quote from Babu and it fits our situation perfectly.

President Senghore writing on the same subject wrote: " the western powers

ravaged black Africa like brush fire wiping out images and values in one vast

canage".

Alpha my pal for long years, I cannot aggree with you more that as we enter the

new millenium, it's the will of the people that shall prevail over ..tyranny.



To put it succintly in Gambian terms, in the new millenium, SEMBOCRACY WILL

GIVE WAY TO KAYANCRACY!



NOTE: SEMBO=POWER, KAYAN=EQUAL...EGALITARIAN



ALPHA, SEND ME A PRIVATE MAIL IT IS GOOD TO CONNECT AGAIN.



MUSA JAWARA.



------------------------------



Date: Sun, 17 Nov 96 00:14:00 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Ebou Jallow`s Case

Message-ID: <



Hej list members,



Welcome to all new members. Nice to have you all on board.



It is difficult to aviod speculations as regards Ebou Jallow`s case. In my

opinion, it would be best to wait for President Jammeh`s or the Gambia

Government`s version before going deep into the case. It is not until then that

we know what to say or what to believe in. As it is now, we only know of one

side (the Geneva court verdict). Remember the Gambia Government is given 10

days deadline to appeal. Is it already 10 days? If the 10 days passes without

no appeal from the Gambia Government then we know what to believe in and what

the truth is.

One can hardly wait to get the Gambian newspapers in the list.Maybe President

Jammeh or the Gambia Government has already appealed. Continue the good job

Sankung and good luck. We are hungry to be connected.

----

Matarr M. Jeng

or

mmjeng@inform-bbs.dk





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 20:31:07 CST

From: "SAL BARRY" <

To:

Subject: Re: Ebou Jallow`s Case

Message-ID: <



Matarr,

You are right speculation should be avoided . Eventually the

facts might come to the surface. But I don't think you should

go by the statements Yaya Jammeh is going to make (that is if

he responds). It will be a miracle for me to believe him. I could

be wrong,but I think he got played in his own game.



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 42

*************************

Date: Thu, 14 Nov 1996 21:05:16 -0500 (EST)From: ABDOU < at137@columbia.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: another commandMessage-ID: < Pine.SUN.3.95L.961114210259.19620E-100000@merhaba.cc.columbia.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCIITo fax the archives or any of its parts, the following command does it:" fax YOUR_FAX_NUMBER THE_FILE(S)"-Abdou.*******************************************************************************A. TOURAY.(212) 749-7971MY URL's ON THE WWW= http://www.cc.columbia.edu/~at137 A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.I WANDER AND I WONDER.ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.*******************************************************************************------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: < 199611150814.RAA03134@mlsv.iuj.ac.jp Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIGambia-l,What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by therevelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to firstdoubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must betaken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deservesour attention.On a different note, soliciting money for parties is fine. However,will that solve this D200,000 election fee problem? Famara, you areright but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a wayof consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential ofdiminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not alsowant to believe that separating the two elections works to theadvantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a moresuitable time.Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available toGambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religiousbodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.Lamin.------------------------------Date: Wed, 15 Nov 1995 12:26:49 +0300From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "Message-ID: < 30A9B259.16@QATAR.NET.QA Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bitFamara A. Sanyang wrote:> Brothers & Sisters,> Welcome to our newest members. Thanks to all you for your contributions.> I think the UDP's conditions are very good, and if ever met by the> new regime will develop our democratic "egg into a chicken". I agree> with Tony that the D5,000, should have been included. Tombong, tried> to explain the rationale for the increase in the deposits, but it was> not convincing at all. As one of the list members rightly put it " election> organization is not business" (not exactly the same words). One> question I want to ask Tombong: Why could the corrupt PPP regime> manage to run elections all these years, and the "righteous" and> "thrustworthy" APRC regime cannot? I pose these question direct to> Tombong because he declared that he is a supporter of the APRC, in> addition to his position as a public servant.> Musa once said that the "new regime will be more corrupt than the> former". I guess, am not the only one waiting for your reasons.> Back to the coming General Assembly elections. It is important to> emphasis that the APRC has just modified the PPP election machinery> to win, things like using government resources in campaigning,> support from the public servants, media coverage and so on.> I will like to appeal to the members and sympathizers of UDP,> to tell their contacts in Banjul, not to boycott the elections,> even if all their conditions are not met. My reason, is that,> it will be a set back for the democratic process, why? because it> will give the APRC, too strong a majority in parliament. This was> the case under the PPP era, and we have all seen the results the PPP's> power arrogance. The opposition in Zimbabwe did the same mistake> by boycotting the last parliamentary elections and that of course> strengthen Mugabe's power.> I think the opposition can try and find some positive things in the latest> developments in the democratization process. Here are two:> 1. The separation of the Presidential from the Parliamentary Election.> This makes it possible for the opposition to know who the "enemy" is.> The advantage here is that, instead of antagonizing each other, they> can co-operate to get in as many MPs as possible against the> "enemy". This would not have been possible if everybody was expecting> to win. Since nobody would like to have a strong opposition.> 2. The increase in the deposit to D5,000.> Since it will be too expensive for all the political parties to contest> in all the constituencies, it will be economically and tactically> wise to have only one opposition candidate in each constituency. This> means (all things being equal) all the votes of the opposition will> be one in each constituency, instead of sharing the votes among> themselves.> This is getting too long, in short, if the APRC, took this move to> weaken the democratic process, the opposition can exploit the move to> strengthen the process. Finally, to Tombong, and the other supporters> of the APRC, the "Soldiers with a difference" who came to empower the> people are now denying the same people the right to be elected in the> highest decision making organ in the country, just because they don't> have enough money. What do you make of these?> I will stop here for now.> Shalom,> Famara.FAMARA,Well,I am neither Tombong nor a member of the AFPRC,but I believe thatnotwithstanding their short comings,the soldiers in Banjul are indeedsoldiers with a difference.Having said that,I must say that I am deeplydisturbed by the fact that,like in the U.S.,the nature and outcome ofour country's coming parliamentary elections will to some extent dependon how fat a candidates wallet is.I would have thought that since thepresent government is very genuinely supported all over the countrybased on very solid credentials on the ground,they would leave no stonesunturned in their efforts to prove to themselves,the gambian people,theworld and ,in particular,their compulsive detractorsthat yes,they are soldiers,but yes, they are soldiers the whole wideworld has never seen before.Five thousand dalasis is almost nothing onother shores,but those shores definitely don't include the Gambianones.That is why I very sincerely wish that Mr.Jammeh intervined to puta number in the place of the five thousand that can be afforded by allcandidates.That can only help in the nurturing of our this fledgelingbaby (the new democratic experiment).So much for the AFPRC.The UDP is not an angel either.First,it was ethnicpoliticking,then scandalously taking refuge in a foreign embassywith no apparent reason,except that its leaders feared the some ghostswere hatching plots to kill them;and now, they have come up with acountless number of conditions to all of which the government must agreeor else they would not take part in the coming elections.So, when arethese people going to grow up and be at least half as mature as thePDOIS people.Suppose the government has agreed to half of their demandsand ignores the other half,are they going to swallow their pride andparticipate anyway or stick to their principle by not taking part andthus deny representation to the 36% of Gambians who support them?!As for your question as to why the P.P.P was able to "manage to run theelections",I think you yourself have inadvertently answered thatquestion.'Doing something' is different from 'managing to do something'The elections this time around will be very difficult to conduct becauseno bags of rice will be distributed a couple of days before theelections,and no one will win 88%.Regards Bassss!!!------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 08:50:46 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: New MemberMessage-ID: < 01IBVAM6QI4Y000YGA@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGambia-l:Dr. Chris da Costa (at UNLV) has been added to electronic community. Aformal intro. is expected.The Swiss Bank Account scandal underscores the salience of accountabilityand transparency to the A(F)PRC regime. Jammeh, Jallow, etc. are/weretruly soldiers with a difference! :(Amadou Scattred-Janneh------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 11:44:33 -0500 (EST)From: Amadou Scattred Janneh < AJANNEH@pstcc.cc.tn.us To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: POLYGAMY_IN_THE_U_S.Message-ID: < 01IBVGP5N142000V2C@PSTCC6.PSTCC.CC.TN.US Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/htmlContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITDATE=11-14-96TYPE=CURRENT AFFAIRS FEATURENUMBER=3-26238TITLE=POLYGAMY IN THE U.S. (L)BYLINE=ZLATICA HOKETELEPHONE=619-0935DATELINE=WASHINGTONEDITOR=NANCY SMARTCONTENT=(INSERTS ARE AVAILABLE FROM SOD)INTRO: POLYGAMY IN THE UNITED STATES IS LINKED ALMOSTEXCLUSIVELY TO MEMBERS OF THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OFLATTER-DAY SAINTS, BETTER KNOWN AS MORMONS. DURING THEMID AND LATE 18-HUNDREDS, THE CHURCH ENCOURAGED MEN TOTAKE MORE THAN ONE WIFE, ESPECIALLY IN THE WEST WHERE ITHAD MORE FEMALE THAN MALE MEMBERS. ALTHOUGH POLYGAMYWAS OUTLAWED IN 1882, AND THE CHURCH OFFICIALLYABANDONED THE PRACTICE IN 1890, IN SOME MORMONCOMMUNITIES POLYGAMY HAS CONTINUED TO LINGER UNTILTODAY. ZLATICA HOKE RECENTLY VISITED SOME OF THOSECOMMUNITIES IN THE SOUTHWEST AND SPOKE WITH MEMBERS OF APOLYGAMOUS FAMILY. HERE IS HER REPORT.TEXT: COLORADO CITY AND HILLDALE ARE SO CLOSE TO EACH OTHERTHEY WOULD PROBABLY BE ONE PLACE IF THEY WERE NOTSEPARATED BY THE BORDER WHICH PUTS COLORADO CITY INARIZONA AND HILLDALE IN UTAH. THIS PROXIMITY TO THESTATE BORDERS IS BY NO MEANS COINCIDENTAL. FOR MANYYEARS POLYGAMIST SETTLEMENTS SUCH AS THESE TWO WERESUBJECT TO SPORADIC RAIDS ORGANIZED BY FEDERAL AND STATEOFFICIALS. MORMONS WHO LIVED CLOSE TO THE BORDERCOULD FLEE TO A TEMPORARY REFUGE IN THE NEIGHBORINGSTATE. THUS POLYGAMISTS IN HILLDALE, UTAH, AND COLORADOCITY, ARIZONA, ORIGINALLY CALLED SHORT CREEK, DEPENDEDON EACH OTHER FOR SHELTER DURING RAIDS.GERALD (PRON: GHE-RALD) BLACK, WHO NOW LIVES IN ST.GEORGE, UTAH, RECALLS THE LAST RAID ON SHORT CREEK INJULY OF 1953. HE WAS TWELVE YEARS OLD AT THE TIME.TAPE A: CUT ONE BLACK 1:09"WELL, THEY DID IT REAL EARLY IN THE MORNING WHILE ITWAS STILL DARK, SO I REMEMBER A LONG LINE OF PATROL CARSCOMING IN WITH ALL THEIR LIGHTS FLASHING. ...THE PLANWAS TO SNEAK IN, CATCH EVERYBODY ASLEEP AND DEAL WITH ITTHAT WAY. THE PEOPLE THERE GOT WORD IT WAS HAPPENING,SO THEY HAD PEOPLE WAITING FOR THEM (THE POLICE) AT APLACE ABOUT A MILE OUT OF TOWN CALLED BURYING HOLE. ANDWHEN THEY'D SEEN THE POLICE CARS START TO COLLECTTHERE, THEY (THE MORMONS) TOUCHED OFF SOME DYNAMITEBLAST TO GET PEOPLE UP. (BEGIN OPT) AND THEY HAD PEOPLEGO THROUGH THE TOWN AND TELL EVERYBODY TO TRY TO GET TOTHE SCHOOL YARD. APPARENTLY THE THINKING WAS THAT WITHA BIG CROWD THERE, THEY WOULDN'T BE ABLE TO TELL WHO ISWHO, AND THAT WOULD MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT FOR THEM. SOWHEN THEY REALIZED THAT WE KNEW THEY WERE COMING, THEYABANDONED THEIR PLAN OF SNEAKING IN AND TURNED ON ALLTHEIR LIGHTS AND JUST CAME ON IN AND A PATROL CAR WENTTO EACH HOUSE...(END OPT)."TEXT: THE POLICE SEPARATED THE MEN WHO WERE CHARGED WITH"CO-HABITATION" FROM THEIR WIVES AND CHILDREN. THE MENSPENT SOME TIME IN JAIL AND THEN WERE SENT BACK HOME.BUT THE WOMEN AND CHILDREN HAD TO GO ALL THE WAY TOPHOENIX, ARIZONA WHERE THEY WERE PLACED IN LOW INCOMEHOUSING PROJECTS AND LIVED ON WELFARE. THEY WEREFINALLY RELEASED IN EARLY 1955. GERALD BLACK SAYS THESEPARATION OF ALMOST TWO YEARS CAUSED HARDSHIP FOR THEFAMILIES AND WAS A BURDEN ON THE STATE BUDGET, BUT DIDNOT ACCOMPLISH ANYTHING. AND, HE SAYS, THE STATE OFARIZONA MUST HAVE COME TO THE SAME CONCLUSION BECAUSEAFTER 1953, THERE WERE NO MORE RAIDS ON COLORADO CITY.IN THE MEANTIME, MORMONS IN MOST OF THE NEIGHBORINGCOMMUNITIES ABANDONED THE EXCOMMUNICATED SECT THAT STILLPRACTICED PLURAL MARRIAGE. SO, WHEN GERALD BLACK FIRSTMET HIS WIFE ANN IN ST. GEORGE, UTAH, IN THE LATE1960-S, SHE WAS HORRIFIED TO LEARN THAT HE WAS FROM APOLYGAMOUS FAMILY.TAPE A: CUT TWO ANN BLACK :19"WHEN I FOUND OUT THAT HE WAS FROM A POLYGAMOUS FAMILY,I DID NOT WANT ANYTHING TO DO WITH HIM. YES, I AM AMORMON, BUT I DIDN'T WANT POLYGAMY. AND HE WROTE TO MEAND SAID HE HAD TWENTY-ONE BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND HEASKED ME IF I'D BE PREJUDICED AGAINST HIM. AND I SAIDNOT FOR WHAT YOUR FATHER DID, BUT FOR WHAT YOU DID. ANDI THOUGHT THAT HE SAID HE WAS GONNA BE A POLYGAMIST -AND SO I DIDN'T WRITE BACK."TEXT: GERALD BLACK WAS DRAFTED IN THE ARMY AND LEFT FORVIETNAM. WHEN HE RETURNED AFTER FOUR YEARS HE WENT BACKTO ST. GEORGE TO PERSUADE ANN TO BECOME HIS ONLY WIFE.SINCE HIS MOTHER' DEATH, HIS FATHER HAS ALSO LIVED WITHONLY ONE WIFE, ESTHER BLACK, WHOM GERALD CALLS HISSTEPMOTHER. BUT MANY OF GERALD'S BROTHERS AND SISTERSARE MARRIED POLYGAMOUSLY. ESTHER BLACK SAYS THERE WASNO PRESSURE ON THEM TO BE POLYGAMOUS.TAPE A: CUT THREE ESTHER BLACK & REPORTER :15"ZH: SO, HOW OLD WERE YOU WHEN YOU FIRST GOT MARRIED?EB: OH, I WAS IN MY EARLY TEENS, ABOUT FIFTEEN. I TOLDMY GRANDCHILDREN NOT TO GET MARRIED, TILL THEY AREFORTY. ZH: DID THEY LISTEN TO YOU? EB: NO!TEXT: EVEN IN PLACES WHERE PLURAL MARRIAGE WAS ABANDONED,SIGNS OF THE POLYGAMOUS PAST REMAIN OBVIOUS. DONNACURTIS IS THE OWNER OF SIGNIFICANTLY CALLED "SEVEN WIVESINN" IN ST. GEORGE, UTAH. THE HISTORIC HOUSE WAS ONCEOWNED BY HER GREAT GRANDFATHER BENJAMIN JOHNSON, WHO HADSEVEN WIVES. DURING THE RECONSTRUCTION WORK, MS CURTISAND HER HUSBAND DISCOVERED A SECRET PLACE *IN THE ATTICWHERE PREVIOUS OWNERS HID POLYGAMISTS DURING RAIDS.TAPE B: CUT ONE SFX CLIMBING UP STAIRS SNEAK AT* BRING UP FOR 2SECS AND FADE UNDER TAPE ATAPE A: CUT FOUR CURTIS :16"IT GOES INTO WHAT WE NOW HAVE AS A BATHROOM, BUT WASTHE ONLY CLOSET IN THE HOUSE ACTUALLY AND THEN, UPTHROUGH A TRAP DOOR IN THE CEILING OF THAT CLOSET ANDTHAT'S THE ONLY WAY YOU GOT INTO THE ATTIC UNTIL WE GOTHERE. WE PUT THE STAIRCASE THAT GOES INTO THE ATTIC."TEXT: (BEGIN OPTIONAL) WHEN POLYGAMY WAS OUTLAWED IN 1882,BENJAMIN JOHNSON HAD ONLY FIVE WIVES LEFT, ALL OF THEMCONSIDERABLY YOUNGER THAN HE WAS. HIS GREATGRAND-DAUGHTER DONNA CURTIS SAYS HE SAT THEM AROUND THETABLE AND SAID: "LOOK, I CANNOT DECIDE WHICH ONE OF YOUSHOULD BE MY WIFE."TAPE A: CUT FIVE CURTIS :08"ANYWAY HE SAT THEM DOWN AND SAID THEY HAD TO DECIDE.AND GUESS WHAT -- NONE OF THEM WANTED HIM. AND HE WASDEVASTATED." (END OPTIONAL)TEXT: MODERN INDUSTRY, COMMERCE AND COMMUNICATIONS, REACHINGOUT TO EVERY CORNER OF AMERICA, HAVE MADE POLYGAMYMOSTLY A THING OF THE PAST. BUT IT'S THE PAST THATGIVES OTHERWISE UNAPPEALING RURAL COMMUNITIES SUCH ASHILLDALE AND COLORADO CITY AN ALLURING QUALITY THAT SOMEVISITORS CANNOT RESIST. (SIGNED)NEB/ZH/NES15-Nov-96 7:11 AM EST (1211 UTC)NNNNSource: Voice of America..------------------------------Date: 15 Nov 1996 16:50:18 GMTFrom: momodou@inform-bbs.dk (Momodou Camara)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Fwd: mail From MatarrMessage-ID: < 1201725341.73836470@inform-bbs.dk Gambia-l,Below is a mail from Matarr Jeng. He tried to send it to the list but it wasrejected due to the mistake in the addresses both to Abdou and thew list.---forwarded mail START---From: Matarr M. Jeng,mmjeng@image.dk,Internet Date: 15/11/96 15:47Subject: Fw: Returned mail: Service unavailable- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -> > Final-Recipient: RFC822; gambia-l@.washington.edu @ns.image.dk> > Action: failed> > Status: 5.1.2> > Remote-MTA: DNS; .washington.edu> > Last-Attempt-Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 12:34:45 +0100> >> > --MAA16260.848057686/ns.image.dk> > Content-Type: message/rfc822> >> > Return-Path: mmjeng@image.dk > > Received: from ip100.image.dk (ip100.image.dk [194.19.141.100]) by> > ns.image.dk (8.7.3/8.7.3) with SMTP id MAA16254 for> > < gambia-l@.washington.edu >; Fri, 15 Nov 1996 12:34:43 +0100> > To: gambia-l@.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)> > Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou Jallow.> > Date: Fri, 15 Nov 96 11:36:12 GMT> > Message-ID: < M.111596.123612.85@ip100.image.dk > > From: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)> > X-Mailer: Quarterdeck Message Center [1.0]> >Hej ABDOU, As you can see, my posting is rejected. Kindly forward it tothe list. mmjeng.Lamin,You asked if the ruling on the Ebou Jallow`s case is avaible toGambians in Gambia. The answer is yes.The following is how the point put it in their editorial of ThursdayNovember 7, 1996.Jammeh Has To Speak Out Now.In the face of the serious allegations levelled against him in the wake ofthe Ebou Jallow saga, the President, Yahya Jammeh has to speak out now on theissue of the account he is alleged to have opened with Credit Lyonnais inGenevato the tune of $1,700.000 in Switerland. In fact, he was expected to havedone so the very moment the jugement was passed owing to the fact that theissuethere and then became international public property.He owes it first and foremost to the whole nation as well as hissupporters and again to respond to the international media coverage on theissue fromGeneva.We have to remember that Jammeh`s crusade which earned him most of hissupport was centered on the fight against corruption and theft. So, he owesanexplanation to the people who join that crusade and are now found in theranks of the APRC. They all need to be reassured!If the allegations are not true (as claimed by some APRC insiders whopoint to remote controlled sabotage but who are nonetheless of the opinionthat theaccusation should not be ignored in view of its gravity). Let it be madeknown clearly through every possible local and international means. If theallegations are true (as claimed by his opponents), let the source(s) ofsuch sums be made known and the purpose(s) for which and reason(s) for theirbeing deposited with a foreign bank.We do not share the views expressed here and there that after all nogovernment in today`s world can claim to be without blemish and that one hasjust tolook around to see vivid examples. We claim and want to be different!The truth is that the whole raison d`etre of the past and presentCommissions of Inquiry is now linked to these serious allegations.We want to hear Jammeh refute these allegations in the strongest possibleterms to ensure credibility once again to everything he and his governmentsayor do.The mind is like the stomatch. It is nothow much you put into it that counts,buthow much it digests.In The Same Issue:Jammeh Must React.The allegations made by the UDP leader, Ousainou Darboe at his last rallyconstitute the grapeine conduits these days. In fact just after the rally,many people in the greater Banjul area were arguing about the Ebou Jallowsagaand were expecting a swift explanation from the authorities.Almost five days have laspsed since the startling allegations concerningan account to the tune of $1,7000.000 said to have been allegedly openedwithCredit Lyonnais S.A in Geneva on behalf of Jammeh by former AFPRCspokesman Ebou Jallow and nothing has been forthcoming in terms ofexplanation from the seat of government. It was also alleged that thecountry has lost D247 million in the whole affair with Jallow gettingaway with a big booty.We believe that the president should react to these allegations since theyare very damaging at the face value. A statement on national television andradio will not be too much in this regard.----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk orFwarded mail END---Momodou Camara.15.11.1996 17:39--- OffRoad 1.9r registered to Momodou Camara------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 96 11:07:05 -0600From: Francis Njie < francis_njie@il.us.swissbank.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: <9611151707.AA00507@new_delhi>Mime-Version: 1.0 (NeXT Mail 3.3risc v124.8483.5)Content-Type: text/plainI am also very curious about the origin of the document. Where did it comefrom mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu - FrancisBegin forwarded message:Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900Reply-To: binta@iuj.ac.jp Sender: GAMBIA-L-owner@u.washington.edu From: binta@iuj.ac.jp To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List"Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowIn-Reply-To: < 1.5.4.32.19961114184827.00667ea4@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu X-Mailer: AIR MAIL for Windows (V1.6)X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CRENGambia-l,What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by therevelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to firstdoubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must betaken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deservesour attention.On a different note, soliciting money for parties is fine. However,will that solve this D200,000 election fee problem? Famara, you areright but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a wayof consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential ofdiminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not alsowant to believe that separating the two elections works to theadvantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a moresuitable time.Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available toGambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religiousbodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.Lamin.---------------------------------------------------------------------------The Standard Disclaimers:The opinions/ideas expressed here are mine alone. They do not reflect thepolicies of my employer in any way whatsoever.Furthermore, because I have no political affiliation, political figures andparties mentioned here are necessarily incidental to my opinions.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 19:08:50 +0100From: Andrea Klumpp < klumpp@kar.dec.com To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: klumpp@kar.dec.com Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: < 328CB1B2.45E6@kar.dec.com Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-asciiContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit binta@iuj.ac.jp wrote:> Gambia-l,> What do we make of the Geneva ruling? I am confounded by the> revelations, or am I reading too much into it? Do we have to first> doubt the authenticity of the report? If all what is in it must be> taken at face value, which I am doing now, then we are doomed.> What do others think? This is one of the issues that most deserves> our attention.I'm wondering: even if the ruling proved to be true, could Jammeh,Jallow or any member of the AFPRC be hold responsible for cheating theGambian people? As the constitution is not in force, on what basis(apart from a moral one) should he be prosecuted? As far as I know,there is no decree, which deals with AFPRC members cheating the Gambians(I might be wrong, pls. comment/correct).> snip> Mr. M. Darbo, is the ruling on the Ebou Jallow case available to> Gambians in the Gambia? I mean newspapers, Bar Association, religious> bodies and all others? This stuff ought to reach all Gambians.I'm not Mr. M. Darbo but it is available in The Gambia, I don't know towhat extent. FOROYAA got it. I agree, Gambians have the right to beinformed about suspicions like that. But I think, as the current obscuresituation, rumours and other incidents are already shaking the country,confirmation should be emphasized.> Lamin.Andrea------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 11:41:23 -0800From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Cost of electionsMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19961115143214.360fb3ba@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"It is true that the U.D.P conditions to participate in the upcomingparliamentary elections should include a reduction of filing fees from D5000to D200. Actually, UDP had already made that demand in other documentsfiled before the P.I.E.C.The UDP is as financially hard off as the other political parties. The onlyparty that can afford fielding candidates in all constituencies for theelections is the A.P.R.C. It would be interesting to know where this partygets its money.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 21:39:04 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH < KOLLS567@QATAR.NET.QA Cc: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: forwarding Mariama Darboe's "UDP CONDITIONS "Message-ID: < 274EF905D7D@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITBass,Thank you very much for your contribution. I don't agree with youthis time. But, that's not the most important thing. Now to the pointI will tell you that with all my principles against military governments,I was willing to give "these boys" a chance. One of the reasons was therotten PPP Kleptocracy(Dr. Janneh) which was not as democratic as itmade the Gambians and the whole world believed. Secondly, after myvisit to the Gambia, I saw a lot of progressive things happening, andthe optimism in the general population was incredible. These developmentsand the fact that the boys said that "they had a mission and when it iscompleted they will go". This "mission" was negotiated to take 2 years.But, as time goes on we see tendencies which are telling us somethingdifferent from what the boys were saying in the beginning. I willthink it's important to mention that,the boys are citizens just like anyother Gambian and should be allowed to contest in any election,but the fact is that it is not what they said when they came to power.The rumours about the Swiss Bank corruption scandal(which the APRC leadership is not doing much to clear), is not doingthem any good, likewise the increase in the deposit for candidates.I wonder how much it will cost to run the elections? May be Tombongcan help us with that. If the PPP was able to bribe households withmoney and bags of rice (which the APRC is not doing as far as I know),and at the same time run "the same" election administration, then Iexpect the election to be more expensive for them. Whether the PPP"manage" or not is not the main point here. The point is thatelections were taking place with the 200 deposit. (I hope the APRCwill implement your proposal of bringing the deposit to an affordablefigure by the average Gambian.).On the UDP, I am among the critiques of the UDP. Their programme as Isaid earlier is just a "carbon copy" of the former PPPs. I don't thinkwe disagree much here.I will stop here for now.Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 21:51:01 GMT+1From: "Famara A. Sanyang" < famaraas@amadeus.cmi.no To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu >,Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: < 275223041F7@amadeus.cmi.no Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT> Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:13:17 JST +900> Reply-to: binta@iuj.ac.jp > From: binta@iuj.ac.jp > To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" < gambia-l@u.washington.edu > Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowFamara, you are> right but I do not think the PIEC or AFPRC saw the fee hike as a way> of consolidating the opposition parties. The hike has the potential of> diminishing opposition representation in parliament. I do not also> want to believe that separating the two elections works to the> advantage of Gambian voters. I will elaborate on this at a more> suitable time.Lamin,I think you misunderstood me.You might have read my message in ahurry. I did not say that, the fee hike was meant to benefit theopposition. Neither did I say that the separation of elections initself is beneficial to the Gambians.What I said was that, may be these are calculated moves, from theAPRC, to their advantage, and that the opposition should try and findsome positive things from these moves. Please read my message oncemore, and if you still have the opinion I will elaborate.Have a pleasant weekend everybody.Shalom.Famara.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 13:26:52 -0800From: Yama Darboe < mdarbo01@shepherd.wvnet.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: origin of documentMessage-ID: < 1.5.4.16.19961115161617.1417d4a0@mail.shepherd.wvnet.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"Francis, as you may already know, except when specified, court documents ofthis nature are usually available to the public. Had this one been asealed, it would have been impossible to get a hold of it. I am not surehow it became available to the Gambian public here and at home, but I got acopy from one of the people that had access to it. It is widely availablein the Gambia.Just a speculation: Ebou Jallow is a possible source because he wanted tomake his version of the story public since his defection. However, I do notbelieve this is the version he wanted to make public.-Yama------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 17:15:17 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA VS EBOU JALLOWMessage-ID: < 01IBVQF3OPJQ8XV2B9@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITGAMBIA-L:I NEVER CLAIMED TO BE A PROPHET NOR DO I EVER FEEL SACRO.SANCT IN EVERTHING ISAY, BUT I CAN STATE WITH SOME MAXIMUM DEGREE OF EXACTITUDE THAT I TOLD YOU SO.ABOUT FORTNIGHT AGO I WROTE ON THIS NET WORK THAT CORRUPTION IN THE CURRENTREGIME WOULD BE MORE PRONOUNCED THAN THE ERSTWHILE REGIME AND, SOME MEMBERSLAMBASTED ME FOR STATING THIS. WELL, MY FRIENDS IT DID NOT TAKE THE JURY TOTOO LONG TO COME OUT WITH A VERDICT. THE GENEVA RULING MARKS THE BEGINNING OFTHE MOTHER OF ALL SCANDALS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR REPUBLIC. THE JAMMEH/JALLOW.....GATE, IF YOU WILL, REPRESENTS THE CANCER THAT HAS OBLITERATED THE GOOD OUTOF AFRICAN POLITICS.I'M PERTURBED AND DISORIENTED BY THE NEWS BUT NOT SURPRISED.MY FRIENDS, IN THE LIGHT OF THIS SCANDAL, CAN JAMMEH CLAIM ANY MORAL AUTHORITYIN DEALING WITH THE ISSUE OF CORRUPTION AT ALL? I DO NOT THINK SO. JAMMEH ANDHIS COHORTS JETTISONED COUNTLESS NUMBER OF FAMILIES OUT OF THEIR HOMES ONRUMOURS THAT THEY UNLAWFULLY ACGUIRED THEIR WEALTH AMIDST THE BACKDROP OFHIMSELF BEING INVOLVED IN THE MOTHER OF ALL SCANDALS. IS THIS FAIR ???????JAMMEH SHOULD TAKE THE FOLLOWING STEPS IMMEDIATELY:1) TO RESIGN FROM THE PRESIDENCY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT,2) FACE THE JUSTICE SYSTEM LIKE ANY ROGUE CITIZEN WOULD BE SUBJECT TO IN HISSITUATION,3) A CARE TAKER GOVERNMENT BE FORMED AND OVERSEE A FRESH GENERAL ELECTIONS;PRESIDENTIAL/PARLIAMENTARY.NO GAMBIAN SHOULD UNDERESTIMATE THE GRAVITY OF THIS. IT IS A NATIONAL TRAGEDY.REMEMBER FOLKS, JAMMEH HAS RULED WITH AN IRON HAND ON THIS MATTER AND HE SHOULD NOT GET OFF THE HOOK EASILY.LET JUSTICE PREVAIL!MUSA JAWARAVANDERBILT.------------------------------Date: Fri, 15 Nov 1996 20:21:59 -0500 (EST)From: OUSMAN GAJIGO < gajigoo@wabash.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Republic of Gambia VS. Ebou JallowMessage-ID: < 5F6FF35321@scholar.wabash.edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAndrea,>I'm wondering: even if the ruling proved to be true, could Jammeh,>Jallow or any member of the AFPRC be hold responsible for cheating the>Gambian people? As the constitution is not in force, on what basis>(apart from a moral one) should he be prosecuted? As far as I know,>there is no decree, which deals with AFPRC members cheating the>Gambians (I might be wrong, pls. comment/correct).Yes, you are right. There is no such decree. Futhermore, according tothe new constitution, members of the AFPRC cannot be prosecuted.Isn't that outrageous?!Ousman%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%Ousman GajigoMorris Hall 107Crawfordsville, IN 47933phone: (317) 361 7096%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%%------------------------------Date: 16 Nov 1996 16:43:03 +0100From: "Jobarteh, Momodou" < Momodou.Jobarteh@hordaland.vegvesen.no To: "Gambia-L -Internet... ." < Gambia-l@u.washington.edu > (Return requested)Subject: FWD:Observer (Jammeh betrays the countryMessage-ID: <06CD1328DE107001*/c=no/admd=telemax/prmd=vegvesen/o=hordaland/s=Jobarteh/g=Momodou/@MHS>Content-Identifier: 06CD1328DE107001Content-Return: AllowedMime-Version: 1.0I wish to welcome Ba Musa ceesay, Jatou Kah, Jean Philippe and all the newmembers.I hope we will have interesting discussions.The following is from the OBSERVER of the Tuesday, November 05, 1996Thanks.Alhagi.PRESIDENT JAMMEHBETRAYS THE COUNTRYUDP Leader Alleges, as He Exposes an Alleged D247m Mute Swiss Bank DealInvolving Jammeh and Captain Ebou Jallow.The leader of the opposition United Democratic Party, Ousainou Darboe, hassaid that when President Yahya Jammeh took over the reins of Government, heaccused the Jawara administration of corruption and set up commissions ofinquiry which have unearthed the massive extent of corruption in thatgovernment.But, lawyer Ousainou Darboe has accused Jammeh of betraying the country evenmore by shying away from making his financial activities transparent.Speaking at a large rally in sukuta, Sunday evening, lawyer Darboe madestartling revelations about alleged muted Swiss Bank account deals,totalling D247m, transacted between Yahya Jammeh, former AFPRC spokesmanEbou Jallow and the Swiss bankers, Credit-Lyonnaise.He charged that despite the security web, Ebou Jallow, who was later accusedof stealing US$3m, surrepititiously left the country on 7th October 1995.When confronted, Jammeh said Jallow will be pursued and that every actionwill be taken to recover the money. Ebou Jallow replied and threatened themto keep quiet. Since then what have you heard of the affair? Darboerhetorically asked.He told the apparently eager crowd that he was going to let the cat out ofthebag simply to show the people that Jammeh is not fit to rule them. The UDPleader explained that Ebou Jallow`s diplomatic passport #00815 was withdrawnon October 12th 1995, the same day as he faxed a two-page document tonewspaper houses and diplomatic missions in The Gambia stating the reasonsfor his resignation from the AFPRC.Five days later, said Mr Darboe, the Government of The Gambia lodged aappeal through the the Swiss Acting Attorne General to freeze the account ofEbou Jallow at Credit-Lyonnaise in Geneva.He also said that later , onNovember 14, 1995, the Sheriffs office in Geneva served Credit- Lonnaisewith an injunction to freeze a $20 m account in Ebou Jallow`s name which wasearlier transferred from a Central Bank account. Earlier on the UDP leaderalleged, the manager of Credit-Lyonnaise came to Banjul and was reportlytold by Jammeh that he wanted to open a Swiss bank account."Being the principal", lawyer Darboe reportedly said, Jammeh gave EbouJallow the power of attorney to open $1,7m account in his favor.At a subsequent hearing at a Swiss magistrate`s court, Mr Darboe said TheGambia Goverment was represented by lawyer Dante Canonica while Ebou Jallowwas represented by Elizabert Dougherty. The court Darboe explained,dismissed the charges against Ebou Jallow and gave any aggreived party up to10 days to appealed. Darboe said he will not establish whether the Govermentappealed against the verdict."The country lost D247m in vain. How many roads, agricultural schemes andschools could be built from this money?" Darboe asked.Darboe also described as ?dastard?, the failure of the AFPRC to mention theUS$27m alleged deal when it published its reaction to Ebou Jallow`sexplanation of the $3m affair. "Why were these things kept in themute?" he asked, adding, "where is the transparency?"The Babanding SagaThe UDP leader refuted allegations that he set up his sister upon BabandingCissokho as a long arm at getting at Yahya Jammeh and discrediting him.Ousainou Darboe`s sister, Mariama Darboe, was one of the two people arrestedin Miami, Florida, early September for alleged involvement in an allegedsmuggling of two military helicopters out of the United States.Investigations later proved that the two were working for the Malian tycoonFutankho Babanding Cissokho, who earlier this year set up a base in Banjul,amid widespread speculation of his business activities. The Malianbusinessman is said to be on familiar terms with Head of State Jammeh.Mr Darboe further said that the case is currently being tried and that thetruth will come out in the clear.CritiqueThe UDP leader told his supporters that the response from the PIECconcerning the UDP`S stated conditions for participation in the December11th National Assembly elections are being studied by the party`s executivecommittee. He, however, criticised certain aspects of the PIEC statement anddenounced their "lukewarm" stance on some issues, but stopped short ofcalling them rubber stamps, saying, "the PIEC is there, but we knowdecisions are taken elsewhere".Mr Darboe also re-stated the priorities of an UDP government.He also said the harassment of his party supporters was continuing, citingthe case of Sosseh Colley who, he said, was recently arrested by securityofficers and detained for two days. The reasons for his arrest, he alleged,were not made public.Several others including UDP area chairman, Sana Yeye Bojang, Aja FatouSacka of Banjul, Dembo Karang Nyima Bojang of Brikama, Lamin Dibba, MassJabe of Sukuta and Yusupha Cham also spoke at the rally.Speaker Ssid Jawneh, a close aide of Sheriff Dibba and acqaintance ofOusainou Darboe for 20 years, told UDP supporters not to contest asindependent candidates if the "convoluted political playing field is notlevelled".------------------------------Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 19:53:03 + 0100 METFrom: "ALPHA ROBINSON" < GAROB1@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de To: Gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: demystifying the MythMessage-ID: < 1E6B9CF061C@cip.hx.uni-paderborn.de I have been following the discussions in the list with keen interest.I feel the urge to write to clear the thick clouds ofmisinformation looming over cyberspace trying to confuse the finecurios minds in search of the truth. In this humble contribution Iwish to throw light on some myths surrounding the PIEC, the electoralprocess and the democratic process in the Gambia in general. Butfirst allow me to quote Abdulrahman Mohamed Babu (may his soul restin peace). In his postscript to Walter Rodney's book "How EuropeUnderdeveloped Africa", Babu wrote: "If by looking into the past wehave known the present, to know the future we must look into the pastand the present. Our action must be related to our concreteexperience and we must not give way to metaphysical hopes and wishes-hoping and wishing that the monster who has been after us throughoutour history will some day change into a lamb, he won't. Freedom ofthe will..means nothing but the capacity to make decisions withknowledge on the subject. We know the subject only too well, and heis a monster. Do we have the capacity to make a decision..? Thepeople must answer"This text was written in a different context, but it bears relevanceto Africa today more than ever before. Indeed we know the subject toowell! This is why Toni wrote "I cannot prove it but my instincts tellme that this was not the PIEC'S unilateral decision" (referring to theincrease of deposit for candidates). We know it so well that it formspart of our instincts. The winter sleep is long over. So who increasedthe deposit of candidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis?The Chairman of the Provisional Independent Electoral Commission(PIEC) Mr. G. J. Roberts wrote in a letter dated October 28 1996addressed to Mr. Sidia Sagnia, senior administrative secretary ofthe United Democratic Party (UDP), in response to the conditions putforward by that Party (see UDP Conditions in the list): " Beforecommenting on the content of the letter, I would like to restate thatthe Provisional Independent Electoral Commission was created underDecree NO.62, with the mandate to conduct elections, including thereferendum, during the transitional period, culminating in theelection to the National Assembly and the setting up of anIndependent Electoral Commission under the new Constitution. It'sfunction are guided by the Elections Decree, 1996 (Decree No.78) andother related decrees promulgated by the AFPRC. The PIEC does nothave the power to go beyond the provisions in the decree".The Election Decree promulgated by the then AFPRC is thereforeclearly RESPONSIBLE for the increase of the the deposit to be paid bycandidates from 200 to 5000 Dalasis and NOT the PIEC! The newconstitution on its part never made mention of 5000 Dalasisdeposit and is not yet in force anyway since president Jammeh wassworn in according to Decree 95. The separation of the 2 Electionshas no influence whatsoever on the sum nor did the PIEC ever claimthat the increase was undertaken in order to finance its activities.If anything, the separation of the 2 Elections is most likely anattempt to initiate what lies in the new Constitution, according towhich Parliamentary Elections are to be held 3 months after the dateof election to office of the president.There were attempts to reverse this decision from concerned circlesin the Gambia, but to no avail. The PIEC also attempted to push thePresidential Elections to a later date in order to allow candidatesmore time to prepare for the Election, but did not succeed. Itsdecision to allow contesting parties equal coverage on Televisionand over Radio Gambia during the campaige period of thePresidential Elections was also nullified.In my opinion, the PIEC has not made secret its desire to remaintruly independent while trying to make the best out of itsrestricted powers. In the same letter quoted earlier Mr. Robertswrote: " If any political party violates any directions of thecommission, the party can be deregisterd or derecognised. But if theincumbent government refuses to comply with any directions ordisregards any regulation framed by the Commission, the optionsavailable for it are either to call off the Elections or to proceedwith the Elections in the best possible manner it can, afterexpressing its protest to the government and informing the publicabout it. The PIEC has no powers of coersion". The point is veryclear!Of course the high deposit of 5000 Dalasis per candidate has a veryclear influence on the forthcoming Elections. Putting aside the UDPwhose conditions are very unlikely to be met, the deposit burden isthe limiting factor for other parties' participation. The NRP has sofar announced 3 candidates. Its leader Mr. Hamat Bah was reportedsaying that his party cannot shoulder the financial burden. PDOIS hasso far announced 9 candidates but is hoping to put up more, dependingon how much more it can afford to be stretched financially. The APRCis expected to put up candidates everywhere. So far the leaders werenot heard complaining about high deposits. The newly formed Party,has not yet made any public statements concerning its number ofcandidates. This is the true picture of the forthcoming Elections inwhich the legislative arm, i.e those who shall be empowered to makelaws for the country and dismiss the president from office whennecessary shall be elected.In a closing note I would like to emphasize the importance of havinggambian newspapers on the net. That would certainly help to clarifythings and dispel rumours and false informations and if wellarranged, the views on the net may be transmitted to the readers athome, thus bridging the gap. As we are marching towards a newmillenium in which the people of the world seem to be asking fornothing less than what belongs to them: the power to controll theirlives, their minds and their resources, no person can stop the sunfrom shining. To uphold otherwise is to err, for the people willanswer.Thanks for reading through.Alpha------------------------------Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 14:44:37 -0500From: "Malanding S. Jaiteh" < msjaiteh@mtu.edu To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu Cc: msjaiteh@mtu.edu Subject: Re: demystifying the MythMessage-ID: < 199611161944.OAA04454@spruce.ffr.mtu.edu Mr Robinson,Thanks for putting so much light on the electoral process. Given what you said, why would Gambians (I mean the elites and opinion leaders and some of us by-standers) be so naive to settle for so less on matters so fundamental to the future of our country? My point is that why so much hurry for a second republic anyway knowing fully well that it cannot be a republic. I hope that one day we (i mean the PIEC, opposition party leaders and the many silent observers) are not tried by history as those who help build Africa longest reigning dictatorship of the 21st century.Malanding------------------------------Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 14:55:05 -0600 (CST)From: JAWARAMB@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu To: GAMBIA-L@U.WASHINGTON.EDU Subject: Re: demystifying the mythMessage-ID: < 01IBX0LL1C5K8XSGYT@ctrvax.Vanderbilt.Edu Mime-Version: 1.0Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCIIContent-Transfer-Encoding: 7BITAlpha,what an appropriate quote from Babu and it fits our situation perfectly.President Senghore writing on the same subject wrote: " the western powersravaged black Africa like brush fire wiping out images and values in one vastcanage".Alpha my pal for long years, I cannot aggree with you more that as we enter thenew millenium, it's the will of the people that shall prevail over ..tyranny.To put it succintly in Gambian terms, in the new millenium, SEMBOCRACY WILLGIVE WAY TO KAYANCRACY!NOTE: SEMBO=POWER, KAYAN=EQUAL...EGALITARIANALPHA, SEND ME A PRIVATE MAIL IT IS GOOD TO CONNECT AGAIN.MUSA JAWARA.------------------------------Date: Sun, 17 Nov 96 00:14:00 GMTFrom: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng)To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu (The Gambia And Related Issues Mailing List)Subject: Ebou Jallow`s CaseMessage-ID: < M.111796.011400.67@ip109.image.dk Hej list members,Welcome to all new members. Nice to have you all on board.It is difficult to aviod speculations as regards Ebou Jallow`s case. In myopinion, it would be best to wait for President Jammeh`s or the GambiaGovernment`s version before going deep into the case. It is not until then thatwe know what to say or what to believe in. As it is now, we only know of oneside (the Geneva court verdict). Remember the Gambia Government is given 10days deadline to appeal. Is it already 10 days? If the 10 days passes withoutno appeal from the Gambia Government then we know what to believe in and whatthe truth is.One can hardly wait to get the Gambian newspapers in the list.Maybe PresidentJammeh or the Gambia Government has already appealed. Continue the good jobSankung and good luck. We are hungry to be connected.----Matarr M. Jeng mmjeng@image.dk or------------------------------Date: Sat, 16 Nov 1996 20:31:07 CSTFrom: "SAL BARRY" < SBARRY@osage.astate.edu To: mmjeng@image.dk (Matarr M. Jeng), gambia-l@u.washington.edu Subject: Re: Ebou Jallow`s CaseMessage-ID: < 13A1F556573@osage.astate.edu Matarr,You are right speculation should be avoided . Eventually thefacts might come to the surface. But I don't think you shouldgo by the statements Yaya Jammeh is going to make (that is ifhe responds). It will be a miracle for me to believe him. I couldbe wrong,but I think he got played in his own game.------------------------------End of GAMBIA-L Digest 42************************* Topic New Topic Reply to Topic

Printer Friendly

| More Jump To: Select Forum General Forum General Forum: General discussion Politics Forum Politics: Gambian politics Draft Elections Bill, 2020 The 1970 Gambian Constitution 2020 Final Draft Constitution The 1997 Gambian Constitution Environment and sustainable development Politics: World politics Literature Poetry Forum Education Forum Gambia-L Archives from University of Washinton Atlas of the Gambia Project Education History Science and Technology Forum Science and Technology Gambian Cultural Forum Gambian Culture Notes (pdf file) Cultural guide: General Cultural Forum: Humour & Satire Cultural guide: Music Soto Koto TV Network Bantaba Polls Opinion Polls Sports Forum Sports: General Sports: Gambian Football Health and Nutrition Forum Health and Nutrition Turism & Travel Forum Travel Forum Tourism: General Stone Circles of The Gambia Gambia Maps page Religion Forum Religion Forum: World Religions Announcements Announcements: Community Announcements: Gambian Websites The Gambia Resource Page Social Security & Housing Finance Corporation Gambian Online Radios & TVs - External Links The Trumpet Newspaper The Fatu Radio Network The Chronicle Seereer Radio MAMOS TV Kibaaro news and Radio Kairo News JollofNews Online Gainako Online Freedom Newspaper Online DiasporiumNews A Testing Area Testing Forum -------------------- Home Active Topics Frequently Asked Questions Member Information Search Page Bantaba in Cyberspace © 2005-2021 Nijii This page was generated in 2.22 seconds. User Policy, Privacy & Disclaimer |