----------------------------------------------------------------------



Date: Sun, 20 Oct 1996 01:13:39 -0700 (PDT)

From: badjie karafa sw

To:

Subject: Introductory

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Hello Gambia-l



Thank you for signing me on your wonderful forum.



I am from Foni Sutusinjang in the Western Division.I graduated from

secondary school in 1984 and left Gambia 10 years ago to Montreal,

Canada.



I have a professional DEC (Diplome Des Etude Collegiales) in Medical

Laboratory Technology from Dawson College (1992-1995), in Montreal,

Canada. Upon graduation, I worked as a research Technologist for a

Contract Research Organization in Montreal up to last August.

Currently, I am enrolled in year 3 of a four year undergraduate degree

in Medical Laboratory Technology at the University of British Columbia

(UBC), in Vancouver, Canada.



At the Community level, I have been a member of The Gambian Association

of Montreal since 1987. I was Auditor General from 1987-1989 , Assistant

Secretary General from 1990-1993 and Secretary General from 1993 to August

1996.







------------------------------



Date: Fri, 20 Oct 1995 13:56:10 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Introductory

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



badjie karafa sw wrote:

>

> Hello Gambia-l

>

> Thank you for signing me on your wonderful forum.

>

> I am from Foni Sutusinjang in the Western Division.I graduated from

> secondary school in 1984 and left Gambia 10 years ago to Montreal,

> Canada.

>

> I have a professional DEC (Diplome Des Etude Collegiales) in Medical

> Laboratory Technology from Dawson College (1992-1995), in Montreal,

> Canada. Upon graduation, I worked as a research Technologist for a

> Contract Research Organization in Montreal up to last August.

> Currently, I am enrolled in year 3 of a four year undergraduate degree

> in Medical Laboratory Technology at the University of British Columbia

> (UBC), in Vancouver, Canada.

>

> At the Community level, I have been a member of The Gambian Association

> of Montreal since 1987. I was Auditor General from 1987-1989 , Assistant

> Secretary General from 1990-1993 and Secretary General from 1993 to August

> 1996.

>



MR. BADJIE!

Welcome to the Gambia-L, and keep up the good work down there in

Montreal, and don't let anything prevent you from completing your higher

education; Gambia surely needs a lot of competent technologists.



Regards Bassss!!



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 10:34:35 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <



The use of the word DEMOCRACY has been echoed in the writings and speeches of

many political thinkers of our time, and yet most of us still do not

understand what democracy means. There is also this phenomenon that questions

the relationship between democracy and development. Is there a relationship?

This is among other questions that this commentary will be dealing with, and

bringing in not only The Gambian experience in particular, but the African

experience in general.



Democracy, we are told is government of the people, for the people, and by

the people. It is a definition accepted by all peace loving and democratic

individuals. Should democracy mean free speech, freedom of choice, freedom

of the press, freedom of association, multiparty system of government and all

the other ‘freedoms’? Yes absolutely. This should not be the only tenets of

democracy. Democracy should also mean the right to education, health care,

security, and the right to development.



Most of us tend to narrow the definition of democracy to a handful of

‘freedoms’, which actually covers only the governance aspect of democracy.

Democracy in The Gambia and in Africa for that matter, cannot be an exact

replica of the ones in the US, England or any other Western country.

Democracy in The Gambia should and would reflect our history, cultural

diversity, size, or I would say our socio-cultural realities will dictate the

form of democracy that will be adopted in The Gambia. What we are now

experimenting with in The Gambia, is democracy that is not only in the

‘freedoms’ sense, but that guaranties Gambians the right to advancement and

development. Not only are the fundamental rights of all Gambians and

non-Gambians respected, the definition of human rights is encompasses the

realities in The Gambia. As stated in the APRC manifesto, the most essential

human rights are the necessities of existence- food, shelter, education,

medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to live and develop in a

free society and in peace and in dignity.



While in the US people take such things as clean and regular supply for

granted, in Africa it is a necessity that most cannot enjoy.



Part two will deal with the relationship between democracy and development

and the definition of development. Let us discuss this first part and

exchange ideas.



Peace

Tombong Saidy







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 10:39:13 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: GCE EXAM RESULTS

Message-ID: <



Gambia-L,



Below is a brief synopsis of the 1996 GCE results. The alumni of Nusrat High

School have reason to be proud, for NHS came out first for the third year in

a row.



A total of 2,069 students registered for the GCE(General Certificate of

Education) in The Gambia this year and 52 students got Division one with

distinction, 355 Division one, 376 Division two, 629 Division three, 516 GCE

pass, 117 failed and 23 absentees.



Nusrat High School(my alma matter) presented 225 students and 15 got Division

one with Distinction, 76 got Division one, 46 got Division two, 46 got

Division three, 37 got GCE passes, and one failure. The best grade was

achieved by Irfan Ansary, who got Division one with aggregate six.



Nusrat led both in ‘O’ and ‘A’ Level results.



Bravo to Nusrat High School.



Peace.

Tombong





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 12:38:00 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Lunchtime brown bag seminar (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi,

For those who live in the New York metro area, this might worth

attending. Best is the guy that the AFPRC kicked out of The Gambia for

his journalistic activities.

-Abdou.

___________________________________________________________________________

*******************************************************************************

---------- Forwarded message ----------

Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 10:46:08 -0400 (EDT)

From: Marlyse Rand <

To:

Subject: Lunchtime brown bag seminar



The Institute of African Studies would like to remind you of the exciting

brown bag seminar tomorrow, Tuesday October 22, Kenneth Best, Visiting

Scholar, Freedom Forum Center will be speaking on "The Development of

Independent Media in West Africa". 12:15-2:00pm, Rm 1118 International

Affairs Building.











------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 12:51:27 EST

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: <

Subject: Re GCE RESULTS

Message-ID: <



In the name of God the beneficient, the merciful.

Sirs,

It is great to know the GCE result of Nusrat but what about the other s

chools? we are a community with different alma mata and I hope we

all want to know how our schools did, so as a representative you should

not only tell us about a fraction but the whole. Do post the rest of th

e results please.

I posted some questions about a week ago about the Gambia, can somebody

please help me with the answers?



















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 09:56:47 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <



Hi Tombong,



You haven't given an explaination of why democracy in The Gambia or Africa cannot be an exact replica of the ones in the western world. Can you please elaborate on this matter? Would like to know your thoughts about this and why we couldn't achieve this form of democracy.



>From your posting I deduce that the APRC are the ones to define human rights for Gambians and what it should be compose of, and/or draw the line there. If that is true then you contradict your definition of democracy. Why should Gambians be content with just the so called basic necessities of life and not want more? Why should we be different from the western world and not want to take things for granted rather than being made to feel that the APRC are doing us a great favor by telling us what what basic human rights we should worry about and be thankful to have?



thanks,



Sarian



> From

> Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 10:34:35 -0400

> From:

> To: "GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List" <

> Subject: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

> X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN

>

> The use of the word DEMOCRACY has been echoed in the writings and speeches of

> many political thinkers of our time, and yet most of us still do not

> understand what democracy means. There is also this phenomenon that questions

> the relationship between democracy and development. Is there a relationship?

> This is among other questions that this commentary will be dealing with, and

> bringing in not only The Gambian experience in particular, but the African

> experience in general.

>

> Democracy, we are told is government of the people, for the people, and by

> the people. It is a definition accepted by all peace loving and democratic

> individuals. Should democracy mean free speech, freedom of choice, freedom

> of the press, freedom of association, multiparty system of government and all

> the other ‘freedoms’? Yes absolutely. This should not be the only tenets of

> democracy. Democracy should also mean the right to education, health care,

> security, and the right to development.

>

> Most of us tend to narrow the definition of democracy to a handful of

> ‘freedoms’, which actually covers only the governance aspect of democracy.

> Democracy in The Gambia and in Africa for that matter, cannot be an exact

> replica of the ones in the US, England or any other Western country.

> Democracy in The Gambia should and would reflect our history, cultural

> diversity, size, or I would say our socio-cultural realities will dictate the

> form of democracy that will be adopted in The Gambia. What we are now

> experimenting with in The Gambia, is democracy that is not only in the

> ‘freedoms’ sense, but that guaranties Gambians the right to advancement and

> development. Not only are the fundamental rights of all Gambians and

> non-Gambians respected, the definition of human rights is encompasses the

> realities in The Gambia. As stated in the APRC manifesto, the most essential

> human rights are the necessities of existence- food, shelter, education,

> medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to live and develop in a

> free society and in peace and in dignity.

>

> While in the US people take such things as clean and regular supply for

> granted, in Africa it is a necessity that most cannot enjoy.

>

> Part two will deal with the relationship between democracy and development

> and the definition of development. Let us discuss this first part and

> exchange ideas.

>

> Peace

> Tombong Saidy

>

>

>



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 14:38:53 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GCE EXAM RESULTS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



Tombong, you wrote:



> Gambia-L,

>=20

> Below is a brief synopsis of the 1996 GCE results. The alumni of Nusrat=

High

> School have reason to be proud, for NHS came out first for the third ye=

ar in

> a row.=20

>=20

> A total of 2,069 students registered for the GCE(General Certificate of

> Education) in The Gambia this year and 52 students got Division one wit=

h

> distinction, 355 Division one, 376 Division two, 629 Division three, 51=

6 GCE

> pass, 117 failed and 23 absentees.

>=20

> Nusrat High School(my alma matter) presented 225 students and 15 got Di=

vision

> one with Distinction, 76 got Division one, 46 got Division two, 46 got

> Division three, 37 got GCE passes, and one failure. The best grade was

> achieved by Irfan Ansary, who got Division one with aggregate six.

>=20

> Nusrat led both in =91O=92 and =91A=92 Level results.

>=20

> Bravo to Nusrat High School.



It is indeed worthy to know the results of the GCE. It makes me want to d=

o

it all over again. However, I still wonder where all these students will

be going after High school, for those who won't be so lucky as to make it=

to

A-Level (or other Institutions). What will be the Education Department's

response to this? Are scholarships being distributed fairly and who is

most likely to benefit?



Regards,



Moe S. Jallow

Hayes MicroComputer, Inc.

Norcross, Ga 30067



_________________________________________________________________________=

_____

mjallow@sct.edu mjallow@Hayes_Corporate.com

_________________________________________________________________________=

_____



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 96 15:56:15 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <



Tombong:



There you go opening your mouth again. You wrote:



"The use of the word DEMOCRACY has been echoed in the

writings and speeches of many political thinkers of our time, and

yet most of us still do not understand what democracy means."

I agree, and that includes you.



You essentially collapsed contract and democracy into one. Thus

you misstated the "tenets" of democracy and confused it purpose,

and ended up with little more than babble.



(In the context of our discussion), People agree to live together in a

state by contract (Constitution). Contract/Constitution is

the SOURCE of our RIGHTS in a state, not democracy.

Democracy may be a term of the contract, i.e. the Contract is also

the SOURCE of DEMOCRACY. (A people may specify in the

Contract the PROCEDURES according to which they wish to

govern their relationships. Thus democracy mainly concerns itself with

the HOW of govt. (how decisions are made), not the WHAT of govt.

(what decisions are actually made/what terms are actually agreed

upon)). The only critical "tenet" of democracy is "free choice", the

purpose of which is to ensure "majority rule" (be it a good or bad

majority, though we do presume and hope majorities are GOOD.





If a people agree that a decision of a simple majority of the

collective shall be binding on all, they are agreeing to a PROCEDURE

which is democratic. (The agreed upon procedure becomes a term, i.e.

a guarantee that all decisions shall be made according to the

democratic process.) This says nothing about what if any actions the

collective will take.



If the collective goes on to make decisions by the prescribed

democratic PROCEDURE, then those decisions, presumably, could

become RIGHTS. They could be bad decisions but still be

democratic. For example if a people by a majority agree that the

local ***** shall preside over all disputes (serve as the judge),

that is a bad idea, but it is democratic.



Democracy, has nothing to do with guaranteeing GOOD results. It

has everything to do with guaranteeing the PROCEDURE for

the performance of the terms of the Constitution. Presumably,

democracy minimizes conflict and PROMISES good results

because the majority of the people stand behind decisions; but you

will agree that even majorities make bad decisions. You seem to

talk (I say seem because the article is incredibly muddled up), about

rights guaranteed by democracy. I don't know where you got this

idea from, but I think I know where you're headed with it.



I think this is a preface to the famous Social Contract theory

arguments advanced as justification for the coup. I see you

reserved one half of your dissertation pending a response to this

half. Well, this half is nonsense. I doubt the second half will be any

better. (The Social Contract arguments fail for the reason

that, contrary to the assertions of its advocates, a lack of "progress"

(I presume, meaning tangible economic wealth), is not the equivalent of

a lack of "democracy".)



A few things I don't understand, like the following:

(1) "Most of us tend to narrow the definition of democracy to a handful

of freedoms , which actually covers only the governance aspect of

democracy."



(2) "What we are now experimenting with in The Gambia, IS

DEMOCRACY THAT IS NOT ONLY IN THE FREEDOMS

SENSE, BUT THAT GUARANTIES GAMBIANS THE RIGHT

TO ADVANCEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT. Not only are the

fundamental rights of all Gambians and non-Gambians respected,

the definition of human rights is encompasses the realities in The

Gambia."đŽEmphasis addedđ What in the world are you talking

about?



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 21 Oct 96 09:38:27 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA18245; Mon, 21 Oct 1996 09:40:21 -0500

Received: from lists3.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.3) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma016172; Mon Oct 21 09:40:04 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists3.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.04/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA17497;

Mon, 21 Oct 96 07:34:54 -0700

Received: from mx5.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA25238;

Mon, 21 Oct 96 07:34:39 -0700

Received: from emout05.mail.aol.com (emout05.mx.aol.com [198.81.11.96]) by mx5.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.10/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id HAA10939 for <

Received: by emout05.mail.aol.com (8.6.12/8.6.12) id KAA28233 for

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 10:34:35 -0400

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



The use of the word DEMOCRACY has been echoed in the writings and speeches of

many political thinkers of our time, and yet most of us still do not

understand what democracy means. There is also this phenomenon that questions

the relationship between democracy and development. Is there a relationship?

This is among other questions that this commentary will be dealing with, and

bringing in not only The Gambian experience in particular, but the African

experience in general.



Democracy, we are told is government of the people, for the people, and by

the people. It is a definition accepted by all peace loving and democratic

individuals. Should democracy mean free speech, freedom of choice, freedom

of the press, freedom of association, multiparty system of government and all

the other freedoms? Yes absolutely. This should not be the only tenets of

democracy. Democracy should also mean the right to education, health care,

security, and the right to development.



Most of us tend to narrow the definition of democracy to a handful of

freedoms, which actually covers only the governance aspect of democracy.

Democracy in The Gambia and in Africa for that matter, cannot be an exact

replica of the ones in the US, England or any other Western country.

Democracy in The Gambia should and would reflect our history, cultural

diversity, size, or I would say our socio-cultural realities will dictate the

form of democracy that will be adopted in The Gambia. What we are now

experimenting with in The Gambia, is democracy that is not only in the

freedoms sense, but that guaranties Gambians the right to advancement and

development. Not only are the fundamental rights of all Gambians and

non-Gambians respected, the definition of human rights is encompasses the

realities in The Gambia. As stated in the APRC manifesto, the most essential

human rights are the necessities of existence- food, shelter, education,

medical care, clean water, work and the opportunity to live and develop in a

free society and in peace and in dignity.



While in the US people take such things as clean and regular supply for

granted, in Africa it is a necessity that most cannot enjoy.



Part two will deal with the relationship between democracy and development

and the definition of development. Let us discuss this first part and

exchange ideas.



Peace

Tombong Saidy







------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 96 16:47:33 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Farewell . . .

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l:



I am sorry to leave; but before I do let me say a few things and

perhaps along the way remind you of your responsibilities to

yourselves and the rest of us.



I am very concerned about the cavalier attitudes towards freedom

and the troubles of those who have been deprived of it in The

Gambia. I have tried to warn you of the terrible future we face. I

hope I am wrong. I would rather be a confirmed alarmist than be

confirmed in prophecy. It is sad to be right alone. I want to be

wrong about all the terrible thing I have predicted, because lives

will be saved.



However, I also know that the "compromise" proposed here on this

forum is really a capitulation to terror. Perhaps we are so

insistent upon compromise because the terror has not directly

touched our lives and families yet. At this point, the things we hear

and write about, are philosophical and remote, like someone elses

problems. This will change, and then it will be too late. A long

time ago, someone else had the same attitudes about a certain

person in History--Hitler. Here is what he said:



"When Hitler attacked the Jews I was not a Jew,

therefore, I was not concerned. And when Hitler

attacked the Catholics, I was not a Catholic, and

therefore, I was not concerned. And when Hitler

attacked the unions and the industrialists, I was not a

member of the unions and I was not concerned.

Then, Hitler attacked me and the Protestant Church--

and there was nobody left to be concerned. (Friedrich

Gustav Emil Martin a.k.a. Martin Niemoller)



I am truly baffled by this talk of "compromise" since Jammeh

"is not so bad". We all know the track record of militaries; and

we all know what Jammeh is doing today. We have been even told

Jammeh is like Franco. If he is like Franco, and I think he is, we

will not escape more blood.



My father often told me, "Honorable," (that's what he called me),

"you need not step on a blind man's balls twice for him to know

they are exposed (to traffic)." (That is to say, once is enough and

the blind man would learn his lesson and tuck his goodies away.)

Forty years of history have not taught us here on Gambia-l the

lessons and dangers of military rule. Jammeh can promise the world,

but without freedom, I'd rather break stone.



I will be back as soon as I can. Mangers, please take me down.



Morro.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 96 16:58:38 CDT

From: <

To:

Subject: Re GCE RESULTS

Message-ID: <



Mr. Bojang:



If you contact your local library, and look up "Gambia" in an

encyclopedia, I believe you will get the basic facts you want.

Good luck.



Morro.

--------------------------( Forwarded letter follows )-----------------------



Received: from gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us by IBM.CO.HENNEPIN.MN.US

(IBM MVS SMTP V3R1) with TCP; Mon, 21 Oct 96 11:57:06 CST

Received: by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us (AIX 3.2/UCB 5.64/4.03)

id AA11795; Mon, 21 Oct 1996 11:59:04 -0500

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu(140.142.56.13) by gatekeeper.co.hennepin.mn.us via smap (V1.3)

id sma022775; Mon Oct 21 11:58:50 1996

Received: from lists.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AB26838;

Mon, 21 Oct 96 09:52:54 -0700

Received: from mx4.u.washington.edu by lists.u.washington.edu

(5.65+UW96.08/UW-NDC Revision: 2.33 ) id AA20410;

Mon, 21 Oct 96 09:52:43 -0700

Received: from MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU ([198.187.231.2]) by mx4.u.washington.edu (8.7.5+UW96.10/8.7.3+UW96.09) with SMTP id JAA01618 for <

Received: from MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU by MUSIC.TRANSY.EDU (IBM VM SMTP V2R2)

with BSMTP id 0326; Mon, 21 Oct 96 12:52:01 EST

Message-Id: <

Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 12:51:27 EST

Reply-To:

Sender:

Precedence: bulk

From: "BOJANG,BUBA" <

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re GCE RESULTS

X-To: <

X-Mailer: MUSIC/SP V5.1.0

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



In the name of God the beneficient, the merciful.

Sirs,

It is great to know the GCE result of Nusrat but what about the other s

chools? we are a community with different alma mata and I hope we

all want to know how our schools did, so as a representative you should

not only tell us about a fraction but the whole. Do post the rest of th

e results please.

I posted some questions about a week ago about the Gambia, can somebody

please help me with the answers?



















------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 17:22:22 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



All,



Yusupha Touray has been added to the list. Yusupha please send in you introduction to



regards,



Sarian



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 17:40:16 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Forwarded message of Y Touray

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







From: Touray" <

Sender:



Hi,



I will be finishing my Masters in Electronics Communications Engineering

in June 1997 at the University of Hull, England.



I would like to work for a year or two in the states before returning to

the Gambia.



Can anyone help?



Yus.





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 17:37:41 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: DELETE GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX

Message-ID: <





Hi,



Morro has been unsubscribed as of right now.



Sarian



----- Begin Included Message -----



>From

Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 17:35:34 PDT

From: University of Washington ListProcessor <

To:

Subject: DELETE GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX

X-Listprocessor-Version: 8.0 -- ListProcessor(tm) by CREN



Your request: DELETE GAMBIA-L XXXXXXXX

produced the following output:



User





----- End Included Message -----





------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 13:07:34 -0500 (CDT)

From:

To:

Subject: Commentary: Democracy

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Mr. Saidy, your piece on democracy is right on the money. In my view it

is a topic worth debating in the light of the undemocratic elections in

which your party was the victor

In my view, if the election results indicate anything, is that Jammeh is

here to stay and that he has succeeded in massacring his way to

"legitimacy" with impunity.The out come is very troubling to me.

Dr. Nyang is right the opposition should never have contested the

election because of bogus election rules in favour of AFRC. I hasten to

ask is there anybody with principle in The Gambia.I believe the

opposition legitimize the results by contesting in the first place.Now I

understand they have been running around crying foul. It is even more

disgraceful for the folks demonstrating in Washington D.C, on the

election results.With all fairness to the U.S government what can they

in this situation. Jammeh came out with a constitution that was full of

hoax and the people accepted it with no out-cry from the folks

demontrating in D.C, and scores of innocent Gambians were arrested and

detained and sadly this month marks one year of thier unlawful

incarceration. Mr. saidy, this is not only undemocratic but unlawful

and barbaric.

In my view, this is what should take precedence over some election

results which is a sub-set of a greater monstrocity....the terrible

human right conditions. To folks in Washington D.C, organise yourself in

the interest of sympathy to your fellow country men whose freedom have

egregiuosly been violated by the Jammeh regime and demand for their

immediate release. Remember it could have been you or anybody else from

this group also remember this "injustice anywhere is a threat to justice

everywhere".The unfortunate thing is that no body seems to care on the

plight of these detainees. I hope we change our attitudes from now on.

Mr. Saidy, if you are going to be an advocate for freedom and decency

which you spelt out very clearly in your piece on democracy you should

call on your government to release these detainees. If they fail to heed

your call, then you should reign as a matter of principle.

This is what I mean by are there people with principle in The Gambia.

Tombong you could be the first person to prove me wrong.



Mr. Saidy kindly convey this message to Colonel Jammeh on my behalf that:

I MUSA BASSADI JAWARA KINDLY REQUEST HIM TO RELEASE ALL POLITICAL

AND MILITARY DETAINEES IN THE NAME OF GOOD WILL. "Good will begets Good

will".

MUSA B. JAWARA

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 21 Oct 1996 13:15:15 -0500 (CDT)
Subject: CORRECTION

From:

To:

Subject: CORRECTION

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



PLEASE EXCUSE ERRORS IN MY POSTING, I CANNOT GO OVER EVERYTHING; BUT NOTE

"THEN YOU SHOULD RESIGN NOT YOU SHOULD REIGN".



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 00:30:35 -0500 (CDT)

From: Alieu Jawara <

To: Gambia-l <

Subject: Any leader deserves respect!

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Hi everyone,

The 1996 presidential elections is now history. Mr. Jammeh is the

victor which implies he has been chosen by the people of the Gambia to

lead the nation. Although the fairness of the campaign may be

questionable it's about time to forget about that and start thinking

about the development of our country. We all have a role to play just

like Mr. Jammeh. The faith of our country, the education of our

younger brothers and sisters back home, the security of everyone in

Gambia is in the hands of Allah(S.W.T.) through Mr. Jammeh. These are

some of the reasons why Mr. Jammeh deserves our respect and support. Mr.

Jammeh Should remember although, that Allah commands him to be just

(Quran, chapter 7) and he, like any other leader, will be questioned

by Allah(S.W.T.) about how he carried out justice. Let's not make

ourselves the judges, Allah is the most righteous of all judges.



Wa ssalamu alaikum

Alieu



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 09:00:18 +0100 (BST)

From: "Y.Touray" <

To:

Subject: Re: New Member

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=ISO-8859-1

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Well, I am twenty four, doing my masters in Electronics Communications

Systems at the University of Hull, England.



Thanks.



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 10:03:40 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: GCE EXAM RESULTS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Tombong:



Do you have info on results for the other high schools, particularly

SAHS? Nusrat may be ahead in absolute numbers, but as a partisan SAHS

alumnus ('79) I can confidently say that perhaps my alma mater leads

the field.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 10:06:37 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: GCE EXAM RESULTS

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



clarification: I meant perhaps SAHS leads the field percentage-wise.



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 10:07:55 -0500 (EST)

From: Amadou Scattred Janneh <

To:

Subject: Re: Lunchtime brown bag seminar (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



Gambia-l:



Best was a good friend of mine during my 8-month stint in The Gambia (1993).

He helped me in many ways and unsuccesfully recruited me to serve as

Editor-in-chief of his paper. Abdou and those in the NY area should please

extend my greetings to him. Also see if he may be interested in joining

our "bantaba."



Amadou



------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 08:34:41 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To:

Subject: Political and military detainees

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII







I was wondering who are the current political and military detainees

mentioned in one of the responses to Tombong's commentary. I know that

Sabally is one of them along with MC Cham, Ousainou Njie and OJ Jallow. Am

I correct ? Are there any more than the above mentioned and what are the

charges against them ?

Thanks

Tony





========================================================================



Anthony W Loum

Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

University of Washington

Box 353200

Seattle, Wa.98195-3200



=========================================================================











------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 11:08:20 -0500 (CDT)

From: Yaya Jallow <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Fellas,



Tombong, you may have spoken eloquently on the concept of democracy, but

unfortunately the government you are representing have very little to show

for on the application of the principles of democracy. Events leading to

the election were glaring examples.



But on a more philosophical note I tend to disagree with you that human

rights are country-specific. They are universal instead, and that freedoms

and liberties crosses boundaries. The argument that human rights are

different for each is one that has been advanced by communist and other

dictatorial nation-states to defend and justify their policies of

suppression and limiting freedoms on their citizens.



Finally, on your notion that democracy entails right to food, shelter,

health care, etc guarantee by the state is a misplaced one. I am not even

sure if this is enshrined in the current constitution. But more importantly

it smacks like a socialist agenda and I don't believe it is sustainable in

the long-run given Gambia's meager resources. It has failed in more resource

blessed nations like the former Soviet Union, and is now beginning to

crumble in some European countries. In sum, while it is a prudent public

policy for the state to assist in the provision of some of these services,

we must take into account the realities of fiscal constraints.



Yaya





------------------------------



Date: 22 Oct 96 12:52:23 EDT

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: Yus

Message-ID: <



Mr. Loum,



Boeing is currently hiring electronic engineers from outside, particularly

Europe, regardless of nationality. You might want to advice Mr. Yus to submit

an application directly to Boeing head office for consideration. (It might

help if he agrees to run his application and vita by you for input. You know

how important that is).



I believe also that there is a special, comparatively easier, visa program for

people employed under these cricumstances. However, some conditions must be met

according to the 1986/7 INS Law, the first and foremost being the job offer.



Regards,



Kamara.





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 11:32:34 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Political and military detainees

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



I was told by friends in Serrekunda (last summer) that one of their

in-laws has been in detention since the 1994 coup, with no charges

having been brought against him. He is a distant relative of Jawara's but

allegedly apolitical (and after having visited his very modest compound, I

find it hard to believe that he is accused of having come by undeserved

riches under the Jawara reign). I don't know much more about this, but

thought I should mention it as anecdotal evidence of what are at the very

least rumors currently in circulation in the Gambia.





On Tue, 22 Oct 1996, A. Loum wrote:



>

>

> I was wondering who are the current political and military detainees

> mentioned in one of the responses to Tombong's commentary. I know that

> Sabally is one of them along with MC Cham, Ousainou Njie and OJ Jallow. Am

> I correct ? Are there any more than the above mentioned and what are the

> charges against them ?

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

>

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 21:58:02 GMT+1

From:

To: gambia-l@u.washington.edu

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <



Mr. Saidy,



Thanks for your contributions. I think you tackled the Pan African

issue well. I believe you should also clarify, your association of

Franco to Jammeh. As Morro said Pan Africanism and Franco's

Fascism/Racism are mutually exclusive. Why is Jammeh like Franco? Is

it also that "all those who knew him from school days will know that

he is a fascist"? I hope not.

I am not sure if Col. Jammeh will like this association, if he really

knows who Franco was.

In connection to whether Col. Jammeh, is aware of your writings, it

will be worthwhile to answer Mr. Jobarteh, on the diplomacy question.

I do not think we should move on to a new discussion when we have

such fundamental questions unanswered. I think some of these

questions should be answered as a sign of respect for the list

members.

Thanks.

Shalom,

Famara.















------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 12:02:36 -0700 (PDT)

From: Kevin Connors <

To:

Subject: Democracy and elections...

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



I have been following some of what has been written about the fairnees of

the recent elections in The Gambia. I have come out in the past in support

of Yaya and have said that I feel he has The Gambia's best interest at

heart. I do not, however, condone the use of military force to win an

election. However, I am not writing today to debate what has already

happened. Instead, I'd like to briefly address the future.



While it is important that we have discussions about the fairness of the

elections, what went right and what didn't to insure that the next time

around will afford us the opportunity to make the necessary changes, I think

we would benefit by directing our energy to the future hopes of The Gambia.

Instead of being overly critical, let's make suggestions, plans and goals

for The Gambia. Please understand that I am not saying don't be critical of

Jammeh's administration- I think it is needed and very necessary to avoid

what happened with Jawara. I'd just like to see more energy going towards

thinking of, and implementing, creative programs to help The Gambia.



Kevin Connors





The earth does not belong to us...we belong to the earth

Peace





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 18:48:00 -0500

From: mostafa jersey marong <

To:

Subject: Re: Political and military detainees

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



At 08:34 AM 10/22/96 -0700, you wrote:

>

>

>I was wondering who are the current political and military detainees

>mentioned in one of the responses to Tombong's commentary. I know that

>Sabally is one of them along with MC Cham, Ousainou Njie and OJ Jallow. Am

>I correct ? Are there any more than the above mentioned and what are the

>charges against them ?

> Thanks

> Tony

>

>

> ========================================================================

>

> Anthony W Loum

> Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> University of Washington

> Box 353200

> Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

>

> =========================================================================

>

Tony,

Which Sabally?



Mostafa

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 17:53:27 -0700 (PDT)

From: "A. Loum" <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: Political and military detainees

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII





Mostafa, I am referring to one of the original 4 coup leaders. I believe

his name is Sana Sabally or something like that. He was imprisoned for

treason or whatever reason. The other guy died in prison last year. Was it

Hydara ? Maybe, someone with more factual details can enlighten us in

this.

Thanks

Tony









On Tue, 22 Oct 1996, mostafa jersey marong wrote:



> At 08:34 AM 10/22/96 -0700, you wrote:

> >

> >

> >I was wondering who are the current political and military detainees

> >mentioned in one of the responses to Tombong's commentary. I know that

> >Sabally is one of them along with MC Cham, Ousainou Njie and OJ Jallow. Am

> >I correct ? Are there any more than the above mentioned and what are the

> >charges against them ?

> > Thanks

> > Tony

> >

> >

> > ========================================================================

> >

> > Anthony W Loum

> > Supervisor, Business Administration Library 206-543-4360 voice

> > 100 Balmer Hall 206-685-9392 fax

> > University of Washington

> > Box 353200

> > Seattle, Wa.98195-3200

> >

> > =========================================================================

> >

> Tony,

> Which Sabally?

>

> Mostafa

> >

> >

> >

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 21:20:39 -0400
Subject: Response

From:

To:

Subject: Response

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Alieu,

I agreed with you that we should look ahead and hope for the best for

our beloved country. I believed that who ever being the leader can only

make it better with the help of others. A government is a group of

responsible people working together as an individual.

However, the Gambia can only go forward by changing the system. As

corruption had rooted in our culture, many Gambians see it as a daily

life. The way transaction are done should be upgraded to meet the

standard of the present day. The government should minimized paying

people with cash.

Many departments, especially the education department might not know

the number of staff they have which is terriable. How can you analysed

your cost if you don't know how much you spend. Many salaries are being

taken by some headmasters on behave of others who are no longer working

with them.

This problem can be solved by one main frame. The government of the

Gambia is too small to monitor such a thing. Every sector should be

given responsibility and a special section keep track of their work. If

we are not resposible citizens the system will not be change.

I supposed they should introduced the time clock in the system to

strengten the work force because many people take the advantage of being

paid without going to work with no reasonable excused. An example of

having naming ceremonies every week ( Da ma am njenteh) and leave the

work place early. I would appreaciate any suggestion to make our country

a better place for every one. May the All Mighty help us (Amen).

Alasana Demba (Gardner-Webb University).



------------------------------



Date: Mon, 23 Sep 1996 14:51:10 JST +900

From:

To:

Subject: Re: COMMENTARY: DEMOCRACY

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII



Famara,



Correction!!! Yahya Jammeh is no longer a colonel. He is a civilian

or do you have your doubts???



Lamin Drammeh.



------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Oct 1996 03:06:26 -0400

From:

To:

Cc: ydarboe@hq.walldata.com

Subject: U.S. Reaction to Gambia Election...

Message-ID: <





U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE



Office of the Spokesman





For Immediate Release October 2, 1996





STATEMENT BY NICHOLAS BURNS, SPOKESMAN



THE GAMBIA: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS





The United States deeply regrets that the September 26 presidential election

denied The Gambian people the right to choose their leaders in a free and

fair manner. The two-week run-up to the presidential election did not

provide a level playing field. The Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council

(AFPRC) restricted political participation by banning some former politicians

and parties, allowed only a brief campaign period for registered parties,

limited television and radio access to certain candidates, and continued to

detain political prisoners.



Throughout the two-year transition program the AFPRC detained political

prisoners, arrested journalists, and banned political activity. These

activities created a climate which was not conducive to holding a free and

fair election.



We deplore the pre-election violence and resulting arrests. We call on the

Government of The Gambia to ensure the safety of all Gambians and other

residents in the country, including those who express views different from

those of the Government.





------------------------------



Date: Wed, 23 Oct 1996 03:11:23 -0400

From:

To:

Cc: ydarboe@hq.walldata.com, ndarboe@olemiss.edu

Subject: U.S. Reaction to Gambia Election...

Message-ID: <



THE

CARTER

CENTER





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Deanna Congileo

October 1996 Acting Director

Public Information

404-420-5108





STATEMENT BY THE CARTER CENTER ON THE GAMBIA



ATLANTA, GA....While The Gambian people’s commitment to the democratic

process is shown by their 80% turnout at the recent presidential elections,

The Carter Center notes that the manner in which the elections were held

raise serious questions about the fairness of the electoral process and the

legitimacy of Yahya Jammeh’s victory. In the weeks leading up to the

elections, the military regime banned the country’s main opposition parties,

muzzled the press, forbade meeting between rival candidates and foreign

diplomats, and used soldiers to attack opposition rallies. Many serious

election-day irregularities also were reported.



The Carter Center is concerned that without a much-improved political

process, the forthcoming Parliamentary elections will not be free and fair

and that long lasting damage will be done to Gambia’s democratic tradition.

The Center call on President Jammeh to take all steps necessary to ensure a

level playing field for future elections





------------------------------



Date: 23 Oct 1996 10:44:53 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: Fwd: Africa: World Bank on Poverty

Message-ID: <



---forwarded mail START---

From:

To: Momodou Camara

Date: 23/10/96 3:38

Subject: Africa: World Bank on Poverty

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Africa: World Bank on Poverty

Date Distributed (ymd): 961022



World Bank, Africa Region

Findings, 73, October 1996



[Findings reports on ongoing operational, economic and sector

work carried out by the World Bank and its member governments

in the Africa Region. It is published periodically by the

Knowledge Networks, Information and Technology Center on

behalf of the Region. It is available on the Web at

http://www.worldbank.org/aftdr/findings/english/findtoc.htm]



Poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa: Issues and Recommendations



Concerns about poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa are not new and

poverty reduction efforts have been documented fairly

extensively. However, this report, Taking Action for Poverty

Reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa, commissioned in 1993 by the

Bank's Africa Region differs from others in that it focuses on

the Bank's operational program to reduce poverty. It analyses

the connections between its poverty assessments, country

assistance strategies and the content of the lending program.

It also examines actions that the Bank--in partnership with

governments and donors--can take to reduce poverty. The report

reflects numerous discussions with the Bank's development

partners -- Africans, the donor community, and nongovernmental

organizations (NGOs).



Background



Profile of Poverty



On average, 45 to 50 percent of Sub-Saharan Africans live

below the poverty line -- a much higher proportion than in any

region of the world except South Asia. In 1993, an estimated

40 percent lived on less than a dollar (US) a day. At least 50

percent of these people are from five East African countries

and Nigeria. Also, the depth of poverty -- that is, how far

incomes fall below the poverty line -- is greater in SSA than

anywhere else in the world.



Beyond low income, a principal indicator of poverty is

inadequate access to social services. Currently, the

availability of social services in most SSA countries is the

lowest in the world. The average gross primary school

enrollment rate, which declined in many countries in the Sahel

during the 1980s, is currently only 67 percent compared with

94 percent for South Asia and 117 percent for East Asia.

Health services are falling behind demand in most countries in

SSA. This is reflected in an average infant mortality rate of

93 per 1,000, which is higher than South Asia's 84 per 1,000,

Latin America's 46 per 1,000 and East Asia's 36 per 1,000.



Economic growth rates



The growth of income in Sub-Saharan Africa during recent years

has been dismal. Between 1970 and 1992, average per capita

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by only $73 in relation to

purchasing power parity. In contrast, during the same period,

South Asia's per capita GDP increased by $420 (2.3 percent per

year) and East Asia's by $900 (3.1 percent per year). In 1970,

average per capita GDP for these two regions was similar to

Africa's.



Causes of Poverty in SSA



The consequences of poverty often reinforce its complex

causes, exacerbating the problem. The study has identified the

following as the main causes of poverty:



Inadequate access to employment opportunities



Inadequate physical assets, such as land and capital, and

minimal access by the poor to credit even on a small scale



Inadequate access to the means of supporting rural development

in poor regions



Inadequate access to markets where the poor can sell goods and

services



Low endowment of human capital



Destruction of natural resources leading to environmental

degradation and reduced productivity



Inadequate access to assistance for those living at the margin

and those victimized by transitory poverty



Lack of participation; failure to draw the poor into the

design of development programs



Identifying the gaps



The World Bank's lending program



The study reviewed the Bank's lending program for the fiscal

years 1992-97 to determine if it reflected statements that

poverty reduction is the Bank's overarching objective.

Projects were classified into three categories according to

their objectives: enabling growth, broadly-based services and

narrowly-targeted services for the poor. This made it possible

to examine the effectiveness of poverty assessments, other

economic analyses, country assistance strategies and business

plans as the basis for designing the Bank's lending programs;

assess whether the emphasis of the Bank's lending program for

poverty reduction needs to be modified; and identify the

actions most likely to reduce poverty.



Of the Bank's lending assistance to African countries in

FY92-97, almost 58 percent has been (or will be) focused on

creating the enabling conditions for growth through policy

change and large-scale investments. On average, 24 percent was

(or will be) for broadly- based services while 18 percent was

(or will be) for narrowly-targeted services. This distribution

of the Bank's lending program reflects aggregate growth as an

end in itself. Increased growth--assuming it generates

employment opportunities for the poor--is indeed essential for

reducing poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa. But preoccupation with

growth, particularly if it is not distributed widely, can mean

insufficient attention to development of human capital--one of

the factors that sustain growth in the long term. At issue,

however, is not the distribution of lending among the three

broad categories but the extent to which lending in each

category benefits the poor.



Strong and logical connections among poverty assessments,

country assistance strategy (CASs), and the lending program

should form the core of the Bank's operational program to

reduce poverty. The study reviewed the influence of country

assistance strategies and poverty assessments on lending

programs for each country in SSA and reached the following

conclusions:



Poverty reduction is rarely a central or motivating theme in

the business plan or country assistance strategy, although

attention to poverty has improved in recent months.



Even though the operational cycle begins correctly with a

poverty assessment, the poverty focus is often lost by the

time a lending program is implemented.



Country assistance strategies are generally not specific

enough to ensure that the lending program actually addresses

the causes and consequences of poverty.



The lending program often changes, and for about

three-quarters of the projects, even a tentative outline is

not available as little as one year prior to appraisal.



Recommendations



To address these concerns and increase its operational

emphasis on poverty reduction the Bank must implement four key

changes:



* Focus clearly and unequivocally on growth and poverty

reduction including human capital development.



* Make poverty, gender, and environmental issues the heart of

macroeconomic and sectoral strategies--not "add-ons".



Arrange to monitor poverty systematically in all countries

that receive Bank lending.



* Hold management and staff accountable for ensuring the

participation of all stakeholders in the formulation of

assistance strategies and for achieving the Bank's stated

objective of poverty reduction.



Other key messages



Achieving high rates of sustained growth is undoubtedly the

most important strategy for reducing poverty in Africa. Growth

rates of at least 6.5 percent per year are necessary if

typical Sub-Saharan countries are to reduce poverty at an

acceptable rate. Yet high aggregate growth, in itself, will

not reduce poverty. The pattern of growth must benefit the

poor, either directly through increased employment and incomes

or indirectly through improved social services. The

distribution of growth in turn, is critical in determining

which groups benefit from expanded employment and

income-earning opportunities. Emphasizing growth in

agriculture, remote poor regions, or urban slums could improve

the extent to which various groups, including and especially

the poor, benefit.



Poverty is not likely to be reduced in Sub-Saharan Africa

without considerable improvement in government commitment and

ownership of programs to support this goal. Yet only a few

Sub-Saharan African governments (a quarter of the total

number) have explicitly identified poverty reduction as

important policy objective in their programs with the Bank.



Discussions with government officials and NGOs on the issue of

government commitment have led to three conclusions:



* Africans must take the lead in reducing poverty, and donors

must accept and facilitate that leadership.



* The failure of many African governments to define poverty

reduction as their central objective is a major shortcoming.

Donors including the Bank, must accept some responsibility for

this failure because of their willingness to lend despite the

weak commitment of governments to poverty reduction.



* Understanding the problems of the poor and their needs, and

taking action to improve their circumstances requires the

involvement of all stakeholders.



In effect, the study emphasizes the point that poverty

reduction is good economics and good politics. It must,

therefore, be at the heart of any economic and social

development strategy.





Taking Action for Poverty Reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa:

Report of an Africa Region Task Force, Report No. 15575-AFR,

May 1996. This report will also be published as part of the

World Bank's Development in Practice series. For more

information, please contact Jack van Holst Pellekaan, tel. no.

(202) 47-34185. Or contact P.C. Mohan, Rm. J3-165, World bank,

1818 H Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20433, tel. no. (202)

47-34114; Internet address:



************************************************************

The 200-page report is currently available on request to

The following are a sampling of quotes

from the full report:



"Foreword: The Task Force on Poverty in Africa was established

in 1994 ... From the start, extensive consultation involved

staff, donors, and a group of distinguished Africans (formerly

known as the "Oslo Group" and now the African Poverty

Reduction Network) comprising government officials, academics,

and representatives of the private sector, including

nongovernmental organizations." (p. vii)



"Executive Summary 26. It is possible to identify patterns of

growth favoring the poor without sacrificing overall growth

performace--so-called 'win-win' approaches. Several

approaches would improve the impact of growth on the poor

without reducing the pace of growth. These include (a)

macroeconomic and sectoral politicies that achieve

stabilization and provide incentives to produce for domestic

and export markets and (b) rural development, including

strategic rural infrastructure, agricultural research and

extension, pro-poor public expenditure patterns, and

investment policies that do not discriminate against labor.

The underlying point is that development policies and

strategies in countries in SSA [Sub-Saharan Africa] should

focus on growth, but the distribution of this growth must be

fully analyzed to identify those policies and strategies that

will contribute most to poverty reduction." (p. 12)



"Executive Summary 35. Greater emphasis on poverty reduction

cmbined with the fact that the majority of Africa's poor

resides in rural areas should lead the Bank to focus lending

on the rural sector. Although lending in the agricultural

sector does not completely measure the rural compared with

urban allocation of resources, this lending accounts for only

13 percent of the Bank's total in Africa for the fiscal 1992-

97 period." (p. 14)



"Executive Summary 59. The following actions will be taken

within the Africa Region.

* Establish the common objective of poverty reduction as the

pervasive organizating principle through the leadership of

managers and actions of staff.

....

* Focus the Bank's operations much more on rural development

in the poorest regions, on rural domestic water supplies and

roads, and on primary services for education and health.

....

* Orient incentives for staff in such a way that success in

poverty reduction becomes a criterion for rewards and

advancement." (pp. 22-23)



"2.34 Imbalances in the gender division of labor and in access

to and control of economically productive resources are

derived from the unequal rights and obligations of men and

women. ... The central position of women in economic

production in SSA needs to be juxtaposed against the

systematic discrimination they face in accessing basic

technologies and resources (including education) which are

required to function in an ecnomically productive and

efficient manner. Gender imbalance in access to and control

of economically productive resources leads to a lower response

to economic incentives than would be the case if these

differences were reduced."



"4.78 Consequently,although this report concludes that the

PA's [Poverty Assessments] have done a reasonably good job of

identifying the policy and strategy options that will assist

the poor to become more active participants in the growth

process, these options typically are not being reflected in

the Bank's assistance strategies or operations." (p. 102)



"5.3 ... The East Asian experience suggests that the

preconditions for high levels of long-term sustainable growth,

such as a healthy and trained work force, take many years to

achieve. It is unrealistic to expect either the preconditions

for this growth or the effect of growth on poverty reduction

to occur quickly. ...



5.4 The 'four tigers' of East Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia,

Thailand, and Singapore) acheived universal primary education

by 1965 and had a base of educated people on which to build

their growth. ... The lesson is that if investments in

education, for example, are not made, economic growth and

poverty reduction will not be achieved or sustained; hence,

difficult but important public expenditure choices should be

made now." (p. 105)



"5.6 The essential lesson for the Bank is that a larger

proportion of incremental growth should reach the poor." (p.

106)



************************************************************

This material is being reposted for wider distribution by the

Africa Policy Information Center (APIC), the educational

affiliate of the Washington Office on Africa. APIC's primary

objective is to widen the policy debate in the United States

around African issues and the U.S. role in Africa, by

concentrating on providing accessible policy-relevant

information and analysis usable by a wide range of groups and

individuals.



Auto-response addresses for more information (send any e-mail

message):

Policy Electronic Distribution List);

(about APIC);

previously distributed, as well as the auto-response

information files, are also available on the Web at:

http://www.igc.apc.org/apic/index.shtml.



To be added to or dropped from the distribution list write to

For more information about material cited

from another source please contact directly the source

mentioned in the posting rather than APIC.



For additional information: Africa Policy Information Center,

110 Maryland Ave. NE, #509, Washington, DC 20002. Phone:

202-546-7961. Fax: 202-546-1545. E-mail:

************************************************************



---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: 23 Oct 96 20:09:57 EDT

From: "Dr. S. G. Kamara" <

To: GAMBIA-L <

Subject: "Phone scam"

Message-ID: <



Hi Gambia Netters,



Here is a notice about phone and e-mail scam alert. I just

received it and I thought I would pass it on for your

information. Please note and beware.



Regards,



Kamara.





----------------------------------



Subject: FW: Phone Scam Alert

>

>We already have been alerted to phone scams involving area code 809, but

>here is some additional information on how they work and why you won't be

>able to get your money back if you fall for it.

>

> ----------

>

>SCAM: Don't Respond To Emails, Phone Calls, Or Pages Which

>Tell You To Call An "809" Phone Number

>

>This is a very important issue of Internet ScamBusters! because it

>alerts you to a scam that is: - spreading *extremely* quickly - can

>easily cost you $100 or more, and - is difficult to avoid unless you

>are aware of it. We'd like to thank Paul Bruemmer and Brian Stains

>for bringing this scam to our attention - both will receive Internet

>ScamBusters! tee shirts. This scam has also been identified by the

>National Fraud Information Center and is costing victims a lot of

>money.

>

>There are lots of different permutations of this scam, but here is

>how it works:

>

>Permutation #1: Internet Based Phone Scam Via Email You receive an

>email, typically with a subject line of "*ALERT*" or "Unpaid

>account." The message, which is being spammed across the net, says:

>

> ----------------------------------------------------------

>I am writing to give you a final 24hrs to settle your outstanding

>account. If I have not received the settlement in full, I will

>commence legal proceedings without further delay. If you would like

>to discuss this matter to avoid court action, call Mike Murray at

>Global Communications on +1 809 496 2700.

> ----------------------------------------------------------

>

>Permutation #2: Phone Or Pager Scam You receive a message on your

>answering machine or your pager which asks you to call a number

>beginning with area code 809. The reason to you're asked to call

>varies: it can be to receive information about a family member who

>has been ill, to tell you someone has been arrested, died, to let you

>know you have won a wonderful prize, etc. In each case, you're told

>to call the 809 number right away.

>

>Since there are so many new area codes these days, people unknowingly

>return these calls. If you call from the US, you will apparently be

>charged $25 per-minute! Sometimes the person who answers the phone

>will speak broken English and pretend not to understand you. Other

>times, you'll just get a long recorded message. The point is, they

>will try to keep you on the phone as long as possible to increase the

>charges. Unfortunately, when you get your phone bill, you'll often

>be charged more than $100.00.

>

>Here's why it works: The 809 area code is located in the British

>Virgin Islands (the Bahamas). The 809 area code can be used as a

>"pay-per-call" number, similar to 900 numbers in the US. Since 809

>is not in the US, it is not covered by US regulations of 900 numbers,

>which require that you be notified and warned of charges and rates

>involved when you call a "pay-per-call" number. There is also no

>requirement that the company provide a time period during which you

>may terminate the call without being charged. Further, whereas many

>US phones have 900 number blocking (to avoid these kinds of charges),

>900 number blocking will not prevent calls to the 809 area code.

>

>We recommend that no matter how you get the message, if you are asked

>to call a number with an 809 area code that you don't recognize,

>investigate further and/or disregard the message. Be *very* wary of

>email or calls asking you to call an 809 area code number.

>

>It's important to prevent becoming a victim of this scam, since

>trying to fight the charges afterwards can become a real nightmare.

>That's because you did actually make the call. If you complain, both

>our local phone company and your long distance carrier will not want

>to get involved and will most likely tell you that they are simply

>providing the billing for the foreign company. You'll end up dealing

>with a foreign company that argues they have done nothing wrong.

>

>Please forward this entire issue of Internet ScamBusters! to your

>friends, family and colleaguesto help them become aware of this scam

>so they don't get ripped off.

>





------------------------------



Date: Tue, 24 Oct 1995 12:35:49 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Farewell . . .

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



wrote:

>

> Gambia-l:

>

> I am sorry to leave; but before I do let me say a few things and

> perhaps along the way remind you of your responsibilities to

> yourselves and the rest of us.

>

> I am very concerned about the cavalier attitudes towards freedom

> and the troubles of those who have been deprived of it in The

> Gambia. I have tried to warn you of the terrible future we face. I

> hope I am wrong. I would rather be a confirmed alarmist than be

> confirmed in prophecy. It is sad to be right alone. I want to be

> wrong about all the terrible thing I have predicted, because lives

> will be saved.

>

> However, I also know that the "compromise" proposed here on this

> forum is really a capitulation to terror. Perhaps we are so

> insistent upon compromise because the terror has not directly

> touched our lives and families yet. At this point, the things we hear

> and write about, are philosophical and remote, like someone elses

> problems. This will change, and then it will be too late. A long

> time ago, someone else had the same attitudes about a certain

> person in History--Hitler. Here is what he said:

>

> "When Hitler attacked the Jews I was not a Jew,

> therefore, I was not concerned. And when Hitler

> attacked the Catholics, I was not a Catholic, and

> therefore, I was not concerned. And when Hitler

> attacked the unions and the industrialists, I was not a

> member of the unions and I was not concerned.

> Then, Hitler attacked me and the Protestant Church--

> and there was nobody left to be concerned. (Friedrich

> Gustav Emil Martin a.k.a. Martin Niemoller)

>

> I am truly baffled by this talk of "compromise" since Jammeh

> "is not so bad". We all know the track record of militaries; and

> we all know what Jammeh is doing today. We have been even told

> Jammeh is like Franco. If he is like Franco, and I think he is, we

> will not escape more blood.

>

> My father often told me, "Honorable," (that's what he called me),

> "you need not step on a blind man's balls twice for him to know

> they are exposed (to traffic)." (That is to say, once is enough and

> the blind man would learn his lesson and tuck his goodies away.)

> Forty years of history have not taught us here on Gambia-l the

> lessons and dangers of military rule. Jammeh can promise the world,

> but without freedom, I'd rather break stone.

>

> I will be back as soon as I can. Mangers, please take me down.

>

> Morro.





Morro!!

Perhaps you have already gone by now; but i find it irresistable to say

a couple of words in response nonetheless.



Your this piece has been the most eloquent of all the peices i have read

by you so far, and yet the most erroneous!!



I wish you success in whatever you would be doing during your absence

from the List, and hope to talk to you again when you return.



Regards Bassss!!!



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 12:52:54 GMT0BST

From: "BEYAI" <

To:

Subject: Re: Parliamentary Election- Recent Development

Message-ID: <



Fellow members,



Monitoring BBC focus on Africa programme here last evening amidst

poor reception, Ebrima Ceesay reported that UDP has laid down some

conditions for the party's participation in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

They include:

1. Unconditional release of all the political detainees,

2. repealing of degree 41according to the report but I think he was

referring to degree 45.

3. Reduction of the deposit for candidates from D5000 per candidate

to the original amount of D200 and

4. Invitation of international observers to monitor the election.



The reported further stated that Mr. Hamat Bah of the NRP in

reacting to the increase in the amount of the deposit from D200 to

D5,000 said that his party could be prevented participating in the

elections because of the astronomical increase in the deposit that took place

recently. PDOIS called on the government to restore the deposit to

the original amount failure of which they would accuse them of using their financial advantage over the opposition.



Observation: If I clearly understand the report, it means the

Government has recently increased the deposit for each candidate participating in the

election from D200 (two hundred dalasis) to D5,000( five thousand dalasis).

It would therefore cost each party D24,000 to nominate a candidate in each of the 44

constituencies.



Regards,

Pa Lamin



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 09:35:56 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: Re: GCE EXAM RESULTS

Message-ID: <



Amadou,



I am very sorry for not posting the GCE results of the other high schools. I

was caught up on the excitement of my school(Nusrat) doing well, I hope you

understand. Once again the results are:



NUSRAT HIGH SCHOOL(Bundung)



225 candidates registered



15 Div. One with Distinction

76 Div. One

46 Div. Two

46 Div. Three

37 GCE Pass

3 Absentees



Nusrat High School came out first again for the third straight year in both

‘O’ and ‘A’ Level results.



Nasir High School ( Basse)



68 candidates registered



1 Division one with Distinction

7 Division one

5 Division two

31 Division three

24 GCE pass



ARMITAGE HIGH SCHOOL(Janjangbureh)



81 candidates registered.



1 Div. One with Distinction

13 Div. One

14 Div. Two

37 Div. Three

15 GCE Pass

1 Failure

1 Absentee



TAHIR HIGH SCHOOL( Mansakonko)



71 candidates registered



3 Div. One with Distinction

8 Div. One

10 Div. Two

39 Div. Three

11 GCE Pass





FATIMA HIGH SCHOOL( Bwiam)



89 candidates registered



9 Div. One with Distinction

32 Div. One

20 Div. Two

26 Div. Three

2 GCE Pass



BOTTROP HIGH SCHOOL(Brikama)



57 candidates registered



1 Div. One with Distinction

7 Div. One

14 Div. Two

33 Div. Three

1 GCE Pass

1 Absentee



ST. PETER’S HIGH SCHOOL(Lamin)



89 candidates registered



8 Div. One

29 Div. Two

38 Div. Three

14 GCE Pass



ST. AUGUSTINE’S HIGH SCHOOL(Banjul)



150 candidates registered



5 Div. One with Distinction

50 Div. One

37 Div. Two

32 Div. Three

23 GCE Pass

2 Failures

1 Absentee



The results of Muslim, SOS, Gambia, and St. Joseph’s High Schools are not

presently available, and will be posted as soon as possible.



Someone asked, where will all these student go? They will be absorbed in the

real world just as we were. For one thing, they have more opportunity than we

had when we finished high school. There is a university in The Gambia now,

and more 6th Forms, more skill training centres, more scholarships and more

job opportunity than we ever had. Some will travel abroad to the US, UK,

Germany, Sweden, etc. to look for greener pasture, while others will be

absorbed in private sector and public sector.



Peace.

Tombong Saidy























------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 12:41:39 -0600

From:

To:

Cc:

Subject: Jobs/Internships (fwd)

Message-ID: <v02130500ae9567855816@[128.146.141.79]>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset="us-ascii"



Gambia-l:



here are some job/internship opportunities that some of you might find

interesting:



>5) Jobs/Internships

>

> a) Graduate Funding Opportunities in Japan and Korea

> b) Student Opportunities in Antarctic Research (Australia)

> c: Jobs: Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency: 1) Environmental

> Planner I; 2) Water Quality Planner III

>



>=============================================================================

>



>a) Graduate Funding Opportunities in Japan and Korea

>

>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter from Larry Weber:

>

>The Summer Programs in Japan and Korea consists of three programs - The

>Summer Institute in Japan, the Monbusho Summer Program, and the Summer

>Institute in Korea - that provide U.S. graduate students in science

>(including social science) and engineering first-hand experience in Japanese

>and Korean research environments, an introduction to the science and science

>policy infrastructure of the respective countries, and language training. The

>primary goals of the programs are to introduce students to Japanese and

>Korean science and engineering in the context of a research laboratory and to

>initiate personal relationships that will better enable them to collaborate

>with Japanese and Korean counterparts in the future. Each of the programs

>last approximately eight weeks from June/July to August. Application deadline

>is December 1.

>

>When finalized, the official program announcement will be accessible through

>the NSF homepage at:

>program announcement can be obtained by sending name and address to

>Thomasina Edwards (

>Specific questions about the programs should be directed to R.J. Soderquist

>(

>

>For the complete overview of the awards, contact Randy Soderquist

>(

>

>This message was too long to be posted in the Newsletter but if you would

>like to receive the original mail (including the complete overviews of the

>awards, send an e-mail to the above mentioned person and he will forward the

>message (QMK).

>

>b) Student Opportunities in Antarctic Research (Australia)

>

>A message recieved via Skip VanBloem:

>

>Institute of Antarctic and Southern Ocean Studies (IASOS)

>

>IASOS is part of the Antarctic Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) based on the

>campus of the University of Tasmania - the fourth oldest university in

>Australia. The CRC has a staff of 65 and is concerned with large scale

>interactions of the polar regions with the global environment. Major

>scientific disciplines include physical, chemical and biological

>oceanography; atmospheric physics and chemistry; climatology; glaciology;

>polar region biology and palaeo-reconstruction. Legal and policy research is

>involved with environmental management and the operation of the Antarctic

>Treaty System. IASOS and the CRC have 65 postgraduate students who work

>closely with world-class scientists involved in national and international

>research programs, and have access to the extensive facilities not only of

>the CRC itself but also of the partner agencies in Hobart.

>

>Applications are invited for graduate admission to the 1997 HONOURS YEAR

>PROGRAM

>

>The honours year is the normal route to research higher degrees but is also a

>"stand alone" degree (a Graduate Diploma with Honours) for people intending

>to enter directly into career positions. Available thesis topics cover most

>disciplines relevant to polar research. They are backed by course work in

>physical and biological sciences, policy and law, and polar and environmental

>technology. IASOS and the CRC are particularly (although not exclusively)

>interested in attracting top quality maths and physical science graduates.

>They seek also to build the core of biology and of policy and law students.

>Potential candidates may also consider applying for Tasmania Honours

>Scholarships. These scholarships provide a range of benefits including HECS

>exemption, travel and a living allowance.

>

>PhD SCHOLARSHIPS

>

>Australian Postgraduate Awards (APAs), Tasmania Research Scholarships and

>Antarctic CRC Awards are available for honours graduates to work toward

>research Masters and PhD degrees in topic areas of interest to IASOS and the

>Antarctic CRC.

>

>Enquiries:Postgraduate Coordinator,IASOS, University of Tasmania, GPO Box 252

>- 77,Hobart Tasmania 7001 Australia.

>Email:

>overseas Phone: [03] 62262975 or 61-3-62262975 from overseas.

>

>c) Jobs: Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency: 1) Environmental

>Planner I; 2) Water Quality Planner III

>

>A message received via Dr. Jeffrey M. Reutter:

>

>NORTHEAST OHIO AREAWIDE COORDINATING AGENCY

>FROM: John Beeker, Director Environmental Planning

>

>1) Environmental Planner I

>

>Entry level position to perform work related to regional water quality and/or

>air quality planning and environmental impacts assessment. This work supports

>the water quality and air quality planning functions of the Cleveland, Ohio

>area metropolitan planning organization. Bachelors degree in planning,

>geography, engineering or related field. Micro-computer experience and good

>oral and written communication skills required. Two-year full time work

>assignment. Salary up to $22,500 per year, commensurate with qualifications.

>Standard agency benefits apply. Send resume by November 30, 1996 to: Attn:

>Jamy Wheeler, Personnel Administrator, NOACA, 4th Floor Atrium Office Plaza,

>668 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44114-3000

>

>2) Water Quality Planner III

>

>Employee will work in support of an update to an areawide water quality

>management plan. This work involves the independent application of planning

>skills to planning functions of the Cleveland Ohio region areawide water

>quality management planning (208) agency. Bachelors degree in

>city/regional/environmental planning, geography, environmental science,

>engineering or related field. Four years relevant experience; master's

>degree may be substituted for 2 years experience. Two-year full time work

>assignment. Salary up to $34,000 per year commensurate with qualifications.

>

>Standard Agency benefits apply. Send resume by November 30, 1996 to: Attn:

>Jamy Wheeler, Personnel Administrator, NOACA, 4th Floor Atrium Office Plaza,

>668 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44114-3000.

>=============================================================================

>



-----------------------

N'Deye Marie N'Jie

Graduate Associate

Dept of Food, Agricultural & Biosystems Engineering

The Ohio State University

614/688-3445 (W); <







------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 14:22:06 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Subject: Re: GCE EXAM RESULTS

Message-ID: <



Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 09:35:56 -0400

Reply-to:

From:

To: GAMBIA-L: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: GCE EXAM RESULTS



Gambia-L,



I have made a rough analysis of the GCE results, and I am sending it

as a spreadsheet attachment to this mailing. Again, it is a rough

analysis (as you may guess, this is one of few times I've had some free time to goof

off a little). If the spreadsheet is not legible, please let me know

so that I'll re-send in different format.



The total number of candidates for Nusrat H.S. and Armitage H.S. are

223 and 81, rather than 225 and 82, respectively (pl.s varify the

total numbers). In my opinion the school that, overall, did very well is

Fatima H.S. The results of SAHS and Nusrat H.S. seem to

statistically equivalent ( and am not arguing that because I am a

SAHS alumnus).



I am proud to see that their are a lot more high schools compared to

when I left The Gambia six years ago. I am also proud to see that

the performance of the students continue to improve. However, lots

more need to be done. Anyway, I got to run now.

























Amadou,



I am very sorry for not posting the GCE results of the other high schools. I

was caught up on the excitement of my school(Nusrat) doing well, I hope you

understand. Once again the results are:



NUSRAT HIGH SCHOOL(Bundung)



225 candidates registered



15 Div. One with Distinction

76 Div. One

46 Div. Two

46 Div. Three

37 GCE Pass

3 Absentees



Nusrat High School came out first again for the third straight year in both

eeOAE and eeAAE Level results.



Nasir High School ( Basse)



68 candidates registered



1 Division one with Distinction

7 Division one

5 Division two

31 Division three

24 GCE pass



ARMITAGE HIGH SCHOOL(Janjangbureh)



81 candidates registered.



1 Div. One with Distinction

13 Div. One

14 Div. Two

37 Div. Three

15 GCE Pass

1 Failure

1 Absentee



TAHIR HIGH SCHOOL( Mansakonko)



71 candidates registered



3 Div. One with Distinction

8 Div. One

10 Div. Two

39 Div. Three

11 GCE Pass





FATIMA HIGH SCHOOL( Bwiam)



89 candidates registered



9 Div. One with Distinction

32 Div. One

20 Div. Two

26 Div. Three

2 GCE Pass



BOTTROP HIGH SCHOOL(Brikama)



57 candidates registered



1 Div. One with Distinction

7 Div. One

14 Div. Two

33 Div. Three

1 GCE Pass

1 Absentee



ST. PETERAES HIGH SCHOOL(Lamin)



89 candidates registered



8 Div. One

29 Div. Two

38 Div. Three

14 GCE Pass



ST. AUGUSTINEAES HIGH SCHOOL(Banjul)



150 candidates registered



5 Div. One with Distinction

50 Div. One

37 Div. Two

32 Div. Three

23 GCE Pass

2 Failures

1 Absentee



The results of Muslim, SOS, Gambia, and St. JosephAEs High Schools are not

presently available, and will be posted as soon as possible.



Someone asked, where will all these student go? They will be absorbed in the

real world just as we were. For one thing, they have more opportunity than we

had when we finished high school. There is a university in The Gambia now,

and more 6th Forms, more skill training centres, more scholarships and more

job opportunity than we ever had. Some will travel abroad to the US, UK,

Germany, Sweden, etc. to look for greener pasture, while others will be

absorbed in private sector and public sector.



Peace.

Tombong Saidy





















Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 20:05:03 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: [

Message-ID: <



================= Begin forwarded message =================



From:

To:

Subject: Oct 28th Day of Solidarity

Date: Wed, 23 Oct





Join the International Day of Protest for

Human Rights and Democracy in Indonesia ---

October 28th 5:00 to 6:30, 325 East 38th St. NYC

Call the International Action Center at (212) 633-6646 for more

information.



The October 28th International Day of Protest for Human Rights and

Democracy in Indonesia is demanding 1) stop U.S. arms sales and military

aid to the Suharto regime; 2) support Indonesian workers' right to organize

and for a living wage; 3) free all Indonesian and East Timorese political

prisoners; and 4) self-determination for East Timor.



The New York demonstration will be held from 5:00 to 6:30 at the

Indonesian Mission to the UN, 325 East 38th St. It may march to the UN

Mission on First Avenue and 44th St. There's also a noon demo that day in

San Francisco at Clinton/Gore Headquarters.



The International Action Center is the initiator of the New York demo and

is participating in the San Francisco demo with East Timor Action Network,

East Timor Religious Outreach and Global Exchange.



The International Day of Solidarity is being coordinated by the group ASIET

in Australia. As of two weeks ago, they were reporting that actions would

be held in seven Australian cities, in South Africa, India, the

Philippines, Hong Kong, Canada, and the Netherlands.



Indonesian workers make $1.75 a day working in factories for

companies like Nike and Reebok. The newly formed independent trade union

movement is demanding $3/day. Its leaders, all in their

twenties, are in jail. So are the leaders of the Peoples Democratic

Party. The Indonesian military has ruled through brutal repression

since 1965, when it took over in a CIA-supported coup and massacred a

million progressives. A decade later it invaded East Timor. Over 200,000

Timorese have died in the struggle for self-determination.



Any and all organizations wishing to join in the action please call Ph:

212-633-6646, Fx: 212-633-2889.





I hope that this type of action will inspire us for

the human right violations going on in Gambia.

peace

Bocar



------------------------------



Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 22:49:21 -0400

From:

To:

Subject: (no subject)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



Hi Adama Kah,

I have not seen the result of my former school, Gambia High School. I

would like to know if possible.

Thanks

Alasana Demba (Gardner_Webb University).



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 00:26:27 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: Re: Farewell . . . (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



/* SOMEONE SENT THIS AND IT WAS REJECTED. IT WAS NOT SIGNED SO PLEASE

LOOK AT THE ADDRESS IF YOU WANT TO FIND THE OWNER. */



Received: from JULIUS/SpoolDir by nov.jtp.brock.dk (Mercury 1.21);

24 Oct 96 14:02:42 +100

Received: from SpoolDir by JULIUS (Mercury 1.21); 24 Oct 96 14:02:25 +100

From: "FATOV KHAN" <

To:

Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 14:02:21 +100

Subject: Re: Farewell . . .

Cc:

X-Pmrqc: 1

X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.23)

Message-Id: <



Hey,

Regarding your response to Morro's re:farewell,I am sure if Morro

could read it he would be flattered to be described as eloquent.But

would you please try to point out some of the errors,because calling

the whole thing "erroneous"seems unfair considering the fact that we

have not heard your correction.









------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 00:34:07 -0400 (EDT)

From:

To:

Subject: cnet clip, In a Nation with Slaves, a Woman Wins a Voice

Message-ID: <



This section is from the document '/clari/living/human_interest/1233'.



Path: news.columbia.edu!news.columbia.edu!baroque.clari.net!duet.clari.net!soprano.clari.net!e.news

Comment: Subject mapped from all upper case

X-Fn: af/Mvoice.RAjA_6OM

Distribution: cl-2,cl-3,cl-edu,cl-4

Approved:

From:

Newsgroups: clari.news.features,clari.world.gov.politics,clari.living.human_interest,clari.living,clari.living.misc

Subject: In a Nation with Slaves, a Woman Wins a Voice

Organization: Copyright 1996 by Christian Science Monitor

Message-ID: <

Lines: 61

Date: Tue, 22 Oct 1996 16:02:26 PDT

ACategory: international

Slugword: csm-VOICE

Threadword: csm

Priority: regular

ANPA: Wc: 651/0; Id: S0650; Src: csm; Sel: tp--m; Adate: 10-22-N.A

Note: 650 words

Xref: news.columbia.edu clari.news.features:24032 clari.world.gov.politics:16059 clari.living.human_interest:1233 clari.living:2230 clari.living.misc:2656





The Christian Science Monitor

NOUAKCHOTT, MAURITANIA -- Fatma Zeina Mint Sbaghou has climbed up

from the bottom of the social ladder. A black woman born into a slave

caste, she took office as one of Mauritania's 79 members of parliament

Oct. 21.

In this desert nation, light-skinned Moors have traditionally

enslaved blacks, a practice outlawed three times but still in use. But

Ms. Sbaghou now has authority over the light-skinned clan chiefs of

her district who not long ago enslaved her family. Few members of her

lowly caste, known in the local Arabic dialect as Haratin, have risen

to this position of authority in West Africa's only Islamic republic,

and never a woman.

It may look as though a new political equality is sprouting from

the sands of the Sahara. Many observers, however, say Sbaghou won a

rigged election designed to put a slave-caste member in a high-profile

position in order to meet foreign demands for social reform in

Mauritania. Officials deny it.

The government has little real interest in changing the Mauritanian

system of slavery, say members of the local emancipation movement, SOS

Slaves. Lacking a popular mandate, President Maaouya Ould Sid'Ahmed

Taya's power base comes from wealthy slave masters, says SOS Slaves'

executive secretary, Habib Ould Nahfoudh. The Washington-based human

rights group Africa Watch claims that at least 100,000 Haratin remain

enslaved.

Why did President Taya pick a former slave for parliament? ``Partly

to placate Western demands to end slavery and democratize,'' says

Hindou mint Ainina, editor in chief of Calame, an independent

newspaper. Despite US State Department reservations, Congress passed a

bill earlier this month suspending nonhumanitarian aid to Mauritania

until antislavery laws are enforced.

But Ms. Ainina claims that putting a slave-caste member in

parliament is Taya's means of weakening the ``tribe'' or clan chiefs

who largely control how their members vote. One of his targets is the

powerful head of the Mechdorf clan, Hamoud Ould Ahmedou. Sbaghou, a

member of the Mechdorf clan, was made a member of parliament from

Ahmedou's district in order to humiliate him, Ainina says. ``It was a

warning to other clan leaders not to challenge the state,'' she says.

Most blacks of the Mechdorf clan, who had previously supported

Sbaghou, are believed to have been angered by the insult to their

light-skinned chief and crossed racial lines to vote against her. Yet

she was one of four government candidates who mysteriously won without

their clan's support. The Army reportedly had a heavy presence in the

polling centers of these candidates and may have tipped the vote.

As in nearby Niger and Gambia, Mauritania is ruled by an Army coup

leader turned civilian president who has fashioned a tyrannical form

of multiparty democracy.

The October parliamentary elections were the first since Taya took

power in 1984 that were not boycotted by Mauritania's opposition

parties, yet they won only one of 79 seats. International observers

documented voter irregularities throughout the country, including

instances of manipulated voter lists and coercion.

In Nouakchott, the capital, small groups of protesters stood near

polling stations denouncing fraud. One woman who accused people of

multiple voting was seen being beaten by soldiers.

Given the government's history of a carrot-and-stick approach,

Ainina says, the Mechdorf clan chief probably will accept the

humiliation of Ms. Sbaghou's election and will be rewarded later.

``Probably one of his children will be given an ambassadorship,'' she



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 00:39:15 -0400 (EDT)

From: ABDOU <

To:

Subject: why are there slaves in Africa ?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



Folks,

Can anyone comment on why African government seem to be so

accepting of the practice of slavery in Mauritania and Sudan ? Even

Southerners stopped enslaving blacks in the 1860's !

-Abdou.



*******************************************************************************

A. TOURAY.

at137@columbia.edu

abdou@cs.columbia.edu

abdou@touchscreen.com

(212) 749-7971

MY URL's ON THE WWW=

http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou



A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

I WANDER AND I WONDER.

ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

*******************************************************************************







------------------------------



Date: Wed, 25 Oct 1995 10:25:15 +0300

From: BASS KOLLEH DRAMMEH <

To:

Subject: Re: Farewell . . . (fwd)

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=us-ascii

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit



ABDOU wrote:

>

> /* SOMEONE SENT THIS AND IT WAS REJECTED. IT WAS NOT SIGNED SO PLEASE

> LOOK AT THE ADDRESS IF YOU WANT TO FIND THE OWNER. */

>

> Received: from JULIUS/SpoolDir by nov.jtp.brock.dk (Mercury 1.21);

> 24 Oct 96 14:02:42 +100

> Received: from SpoolDir by JULIUS (Mercury 1.21); 24 Oct 96 14:02:25 +100

> From: "FATOV KHAN" <

> To:

> Date: Thu, 24 Oct 1996 14:02:21 +100

> Subject: Re: Farewell . . .

> Cc:

> X-Pmrqc: 1

> X-Mailer: Pegasus Mail for Windows (v2.23)

> Message-Id: <

>

> Hey,

> Regarding your response to Morro's re:farewell,I am sure if Morro

> could read it he would be flattered to be described as eloquent.But

> would you please try to point out some of the errors,because calling

> the whole thing "erroneous"seems unfair considering the fact that we

> have not heard your correction.





Hello Abdou!!

Yes, I think you are right in saying that it was somewhat unfair on

my part to characterise Morro's entire piece

as erroneous without

elaborating.I think the main reason for that was that

my heart forced me to say something back to Morro , even though my head

knew that he would not be there to read it.But if you insist, I can

point out a couple of things, of course!!



Well, for starters, Morro confidently believes that he has a monopoly

on"rightness", which is not only wrong but arrogant as well.Read his

second paragraph: "..... It is sad to be right alone."

It is true that FREEDOM is an absolute universal human value, but

instances of freedom are not absolute but relative.For the overwhelming

majority of Gambians actually living under Mr. jammeh, that country is

reasonably free.That is not my personal view, but the view of a large

number of Gambians in Gambia i have talked to.Of course, there are

grumbles here and there, esp. from those whose friends , relatives and

loved ones have been disinherited by the new regime.But what government

can claim a 100% approval by its subjects!!



The other thing is that since Morro is an "honorable" person, and since

he believes Jammeh is Franco, it would follow from that that he hates

Jammeh, because all honorable people should hate the human vice called

Fascism.And if he hates Jammeh, it would be impossible for him to be

fair to him or to his record.That is precisely why he somewhat believes

that the 56% of the Gambians who voted for Jammeh, did not do it by

their own volitions, but as a result of being terrorised into doing

so.That assumption is not only erroneous, it is also an insult to the

smartness of the average Gambian man and woman.



The grim, bloody, terror ridden future Morro is predicting is closer to

Orwell's 1984 than to Gambia, and we are twelve years away from 1984

anyway, and Old England is still democratic,alive and kicking.So, if

a giant like orwell could get it wrong, what would you expect from an

ordinary folk whose dire prediction is as huge as that of the master

himself?!!!



Morro should know that we are not capitulating.We are just trying to

give this guy a chance to prove himself.We know that Gambia is not

sweden, but we know also that its bombastic to compare Jammeh to Franco

or Hitler;and, further, we know also that Gambia is not Airstrip One in

1984.so,yes, we have taken note of his warnings,but it would be wise not

overstate his case.



Regards Basssss!!



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 10:56:55 GMT0BST

From: "BEYAI" <

To:

Subject: Re: Parliamentary election-Recent Dev.

Message-ID: <



Members,

Iwould like to make some correction on ther final part of my posting

yesterday.



44 consituencies*5000=D220,000 instead of D24,000



The error is regretted.



Regards,

Pa Lamin



------------------------------



Date: 25 Oct 1996 14:11:17 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: New Initiative for Industrial Growth

Message-ID: <



Gambia-l,

I hope that this article might be of interest to some list members.



---forwarded mail START---





Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 23-Oct-96 ***





AFRICA-DEVELOPMENT: New Initiative for Industrial Growth



By Melvis Dzisah



ABIDJAN, Oct 23 (IPS) - Linking agricultural production and

industrial development in Africa is the thrust of the latest

UN-sponsored initiative for Africa, launched here on Wednesday.



The Alliance for Africa's Industrialization (AAI) is

sponsored by the U.N. Industrial and Development Organization (U

NIDO), whose Director-General Mauricio Maria y Campos describes

it as innovative.



Speaking at Wednesday's launch of the AAI, Ivoirian President

Henri Konan Bedie said the initiative ''will permit a d

efinite radical transformation of our economy and society, which

is necessary if we want Africa to take her place among

developed nations during the next century.'' But, he added, ''it

is left to us as Africans to define our plans of action

s to achieve these goals.''



According to Maria y Campos, no time frame has been set for

the AAI, which will be financed initially by UNIDO and Af

rican countries while pledges are expected from -- but have not

yet made by -- industrial nations and multilateral finan

cial bodies.



He sees the link between agricultural and industrial

development targetted by the AAI as a pre-condition for African

industrial development. ''Such a link,'' he said ''could have a

potential impact on poverty alleviation, employment and

income generation in Africa.''



According to the U.N. Nations Development Programme (UNDP),

Africa has 33 of the world's 48 least developed countries

, while more than 220 million of it's 650 million people live in

poverty.



''This is happening because while 80 percent of Africa's

population are engaged in the agricultural sector, most of t

hem are producing only cash crops for export whose returns do

not return to them,'' Campos told IPS here at the weekend.



The UNIDO Director General feels that a closer relationship

between governments and the private sector in Africa in c

ollaboration with the international Community as envisaged under

the AAI could yield dividends for the continent's poor.



''The broad goals of the alliance include developing African-

generated industrial development startegies addressing d

irectly and effectively Africa's principal economic problems of

low industrial output and domestic value added, unemplo

yment, poverty and food insecurity,'' he said.



''It is also to stimulate increased international commitment

to African industrial development and generate increased

support to promote sustained industrial growth and

competitiveness in Africa through strengthening local capacities

at

policy, institutional and enterprise level,'' he added.



The AAI, backed by the Organisation of African Unity (OAU),

the Conference of African Ministers of Industry (CAMI) an

d the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), envisages a greater

commitment from African leaders to pursue industrial dev

elopment strategies for their nations.



After becoming independent -- mostly in the 1950s and 1960s --

most Sub-Saharan African countries adopted agriculture

-based development programmes without the support of agro-

industries to add value to what they produced.



At first this worked, since there were ready markets for raw

materials in the North, but trouble started when recessi

on set in in Europe and North America in the 70's and, pretty

soon, African countries realised that their dwindling earn

ings from cash-crop exports could no support development

programmes.



Most turned to international moneylenders, including the

International Monetary Fund which persuaded them to accept

adjustment programmes, whose results they are still awaiting.



''If African countries from the start had developed strong

agro-based industries, what they are suffering now would n

ot have happened,'' said Campos, who believes there is still

hope that Africa can make a U-turn.



''Africa's natural resources are its real weapons and assets

which, added to the lessons from the past, could help it

to kick-start its own industrial revolution,'' Campos argued.

But, while Africa can learn from others, its industrial a

genda must be home bred and not a photocopy of blueprints from

elsewhere, he said.



The AAI is expected to serve as a back-up to a U.N. System-

wide Special Initiative on Africa, launched this year, and

which itself is meant to serve as the operational arm of the

UN's New Agenda for the Development of Africa, launched a

few years ago.



The string of initiatives and programmes aimed at pulling

Africa out of poverty have aroused much scepticism but offi

cials who helped finetune the AAI believe it could be a success.



''One of the real strengths of this initiative is that, for

the first time the international community has agreed tha

t its ownership must be solidly African and be built upon

existing national, subregional and regional initiatives,'' p

ointed out Harouna Niang, Secretary General of Mali's Ministry

of Industry, Rural Development and Tourism.



If the attendance at Wednesday's launch is anything to go by,

Africa's governments are taking the AAI seriously. Pres

idents Alpha Konare of Mali, Omar Bongo of Gabon, Mathieu

Kerekou of Benin, Pascal Lissouba of Congo and Ibrahim Bare Ma

inassara (Niger) were all there.



So, too, were the prime ministers of Guinea, Equatorial

Guinea, Burkina Faso and Togo as were representatives of Sene

gal, Mauritania and the OAU and other African institutions.

(END/IPS/MD/KB/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************

---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 08:30:51 -0700 (PDT)

From: Ylva Hernlund <

To: ABDOU <

Cc: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: why are there slaves in Africa ?

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



There is an interesting article on this in the current issue of New

African magazine (in the context of Farrakhan's denial that slavery exists

in Mauritania and Sudan).



On Fri, 25 Oct 1996, ABDOU wrote:



> Folks,

> Can anyone comment on why African government seem to be so

> accepting of the practice of slavery in Mauritania and Sudan ? Even

> Southerners stopped enslaving blacks in the 1860's !

> -Abdou.

>

> *******************************************************************************

> A. TOURAY.

> at137@columbia.edu

> abdou@cs.columbia.edu

> abdou@touchscreen.com

> (212) 749-7971

> MY URL's ON THE WWW=

> http://www.psl.cs.columbia.edu/~abdou

>

> A FINITE IN A LAND OF INFINITY.

> SEEKING BUT THE REACHABLE.

> I WANDER AND I WONDER.

> ALL RESPITE IS FINAL.

> *******************************************************************************

>

>

>





------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 12:54:23 +500

From: "Adama Kah" <

To:

Subject: GCE Results ( Gambia H.S.)

Message-ID: <



Gambia-L,



A member requested for an analysis of GHS GCE results (I

accidentally deleted the message). Mr. Saidy didn't not provide any

GCE results data for GHS, and a few others. However, once we have

the data I can include them in the analysis and make it available.

Have a good week-end.



Adama Kah

The George Washington University

Office of The Vice President and Treasurer

2121 I St., NW

Rice Hall, Suite 707

Washington, D.C. 20052



------------------------------



Date: Fri, 25 Oct 1996 20:08:17 -0400 (AST)

From: CHERNO <

To:

Subject: membership

Message-ID: <

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; CHARSET=US-ASCII

Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7BIT



List Managers,



A friend of mine, Raye Sosseh, is interested in joining the group and I would

greatly appreciate it if you could have him subscribed. This is his address:



GT8065B@PRISM.GATECH.EDU



Thank you.



Cho



c_jagne@husky1.stmarys.ca





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Oct 1996 01:54:45 -0400 (EDT)

From: Sulayman Nyang <

To: The Gambia and Related Issues Mailing List <

Subject: Re: why are there slaves in Africa ?

Message-ID: <Pine.ULT.3.93.961026013006.12813F-100000@spock>

Mime-Version: 1.0

Content-Type: TEXT/PLAIN; charset=US-ASCII



From: Sulayman S. Nyang (



This is a brief note on the question of slavery in Sudan and

Mauretania.The question by our colleague is timely and deserves an answer

from some of us on the list. The main reason why the African governments

have not responded to the qustion of slavery is unclear.However, as an

Africanist working in the field for sometime, I can speculate as to why

this is the case. The first point that comes to mind is the notion that

African governments, including the Sudanese and Mauretanian governments,

enjoyed total jurisdiction over their territory and this is a part of a

moral ,legal and political notion Ali Mazrui would call the Principle of

Continental Jurisdiction.This is part of a global idea of territorial

sovereignty, a notion that has accounted for much of the bloodshed in

Europe and her colonies since the nineteenth century.As many political

scientists now argue, the idea of sovereignty is being eroded and

challenged by new forces. Certainly human rights groups and other forces

in the international community are no longer deter from raising the alarum

bells when they smell a rat.The second reason why theere have been no

commentaries on the subject matter may lie in the fact that many who

support the idea of reparations might be deterred from saying anything

because it is simply embarassing to learn that the institution (known to

American historians as the Peculiar Institution) is still alive in certain

parts of the globe.Ofcourse, the apologists for the remnants of this

peculiar institution elsewhere in the global system would say that this

global call for investigation of slavery in the two countries in Africa is

an imperialist plot.Some have suggested that it is a Zionist plot which

has been concocted with the assistance of the Christian evangelical

movement whose stocks have been greatly affected by the Sudanese

government.Those of us who do not countenance any brutality from any human

agency are not easily satisfied by such apologists of what appears to be

the remnants of the peculiar institution in Africa.Propaganda or no

propaganda, the fact remains that the two accused governments must defend

themselves at the bar of human justice. It makes good sense if they

agree to an international commission to report on the matter.We are not

saying that they are outrightly guilty as charged. But we cannot make

any case on their behalf without evidences from their part to refute

the allegations.The third reason why I believe the African governments

have been silent may lie at the nature of the accused governments. Both

of them are military dictatorships which have tried to civilianise

themselves.They may see the allegations against them are just the first

attacks that the opposition (in this case the global human rights

movement and others intereted in the welfare of the poor,the weak and

the helpless in the African continent.Once they confess to this major

abomination, it is logical that other violations of the humanity of

their citizens would be easier to expose and challenged in the UN and

other human agencies. the bar of human justice.In these

days of CNN and BBC global

outreach, it makes good public relations for accused governments to prove

their ca3 (h





------------------------------



Date: 26 Oct 1996 22:17:16 GMT

From:

To:

Subject: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Encouraging Words and Figures ...

Message-ID: <





---forwarded mail START---



Date: 26/10/96 22:56

Subject: Fwd: AFRICA-ECONOMY: Encouraging Words and Figures from theAfDB

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Copyright 1996 Inter Press Service.

All rights reserved. Distribution via MISANET.



*** 25-Oct-96 ***





AFRICA-ECONOMY: Encouraging Words and Figures from the AfDB



By Melvis Dzisah



ABIDJAN, Oct 25 (IPS) - Africa's gross domestic product (GDP)

grew by three percent in 1995, a ''significant improvement

'' on the 1.6 percent average for 1990-1994, the African

Development Bank (AfDB) said in a report released Friday.



It attributed the upturn to ''the growing number of countries

in the region which have been able to establish conditi

ons necessary for macro-economic stability and sustainable

growth.''



''The number of African countries with GDP growth in excess

of 3 percent increased to 32 from 20 in the year before,

while countries with growth rates which were too low to improve

per capita income were reduced from 24 to 15,'' the AfD

B disclosed in its 1996 African Development Report.



According to the document, inflation is also on the decline

although the 1995 rate of 10.6 percent ''indicates that t

he average inflation rate continues to be largely influenced by

high levels registered by African high-inflation countri

es.''



However, the report stressed that more needs to be done on

the external front to sustain growth. Africa's current acc

ount, it said, registered a record deficit of over 18 billion

dollars last year as against 14.3 billion dollars in 1994.



''Africa's outstanding external debt totalled approximately

306 billion dollars in December 1995, which is an increas

e of 14 billion over 1994,'' it added. ''A comprehensive

resolution of the region's debt problems is therefore needed if

investment and GDP growth in these countries are to be

boosted.''



The AfDB believes Africa's medium-term economic outlook is

promising since GDP is expected to grow at an annual avera

ge of 4.6 percent in 1996-2000.



''Over the longer term, however, getting on with sustainable

development calls for strategies and policies well beyo

nd the framework of adjustment programmes while consolidating

the gains from macro-economic reforms which are essential

for recovery and growth,'' it stressed.



Poverty reduction, it said, would be best achieved through

policies and activities that enhances the factors and asse

ts of poor households. ''Since women in Africa comprise the

majority of the poor, improving their situation becomes indi

spensable for the attainment of positive impacts on society as a

whole,'' the document stated.



The bank stressed that while ''no country has attained

significant levels of development without industrialization, t

he crucial role of agriculture as the take-off base cannot be

underscored.''



Industrialization, it stressed, would need to be supported by

better incentive structures, improvements in technology

and the development of human capital through improved training

in specific industrial skills.



''In regard to small and medium-sized enterprises, it may be

helpful to develop extension services that deliver neede

d packages of assistance comprising technical know-how, finance

training and sales informations,'' the report suggested.



However, a key determinant of long-term growth is the

effective harnessing of domestic resources, said the AfDB, whic

h promised that it would continue ''to promote policies

environments that enhance the saving-investment process, includi

ng the attraction of private foreign investment.''

(END/IPS/MD/KB/96)



****************************************************************

[c] 1996, Inter Press Seervice Third World News Agency

(IPS) All rights reserved



May not be reproduced, reprinted or posted to any system or

service outside of the MISANET without permission from IPS or

MISA. For MISA information, send a message to

and for information about IPS, send a

message to Lynette Muringi-Matimba at

*****************************************************************



---forwarded mail END---





--- OffRoad 1.9o registered to Momodou Camara





------------------------------



Date: Sat, 26 Oct 1996 20:06:08 -0700

From:

To:

Subject: New Member

Message-ID: <



Hi all,



Raye Sosseh has just been added to the list. Please join me in welcoming Ray to our group. Raye please send in your intro as soon as you can and we look forward to your contribution to Gambia-l.



regards,



Sarian



------------------------------



End of GAMBIA-L Digest 39

*************************

